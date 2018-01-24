第90屆奧斯卡 完整入圍名單

（中央社加州比佛利山23日綜合外電報導）第90屆奧斯卡金像獎所有入圍名單今天揭曉，頒獎典禮將於2018年3月4日舉行，以下為完整獎項入圍名單：
●最佳影片
「以你的名字呼喚我」（Call Me by Your Name）
「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）
「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）
「逃出絕命鎮」（Get Out）
「淑女鳥」（Lady Bird）
「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）
「郵報：密戰」（The Post）
「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
「意外」（Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri）
●最佳導演
克里斯多福諾蘭（Christopher Nolan）／「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）
喬登皮爾（Jordan Peele）／「逃出絕命鎮」（Get Out）
葛莉塔潔薇（Greta Gerwig）／「淑女鳥」（Lady Bird）
保羅湯瑪斯安德森（Paul Thomas Anderson）／「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）
吉勒摩戴托羅（Guillermo del Toro）／「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
●最佳男主角
堤摩西夏拉梅（Timothee Chalamet）／「以你的名字呼喚我」（Call Me by Your Name）
丹尼爾戴路易斯（Daniel Day-Lewis）／「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）
丹尼爾卡盧亞（Daniel Kaluuya）／「逃出絕命鎮」（Get Out）
蓋瑞歐德曼（Gary Oldman）／「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）
丹佐華盛頓（Denzel Washington）／「羅曼先生您好」（Roman J. Israel, Esq.）
●最佳女主角
莎莉霍金斯（Sally Hawkins）／「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
法蘭西絲麥朵曼（Frances McDormand）／「意外」（Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri）
瑪格羅比（Margot Robbie）／「我，坦雅」（I, Tonya）
瑟夏羅南（Saoirse Ronan）／「淑女鳥」（Lady Bird）
梅莉史翠普（Meryl Streep）／「郵報：密戰」（The Post）
●最佳男配角
威廉達佛（Willem Dafoe）／「歡迎光臨奇幻城堡」（The Florida Project）
伍迪哈里遜（Woody Harrelson）／意外」（Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri）
李察詹金斯（Richard Jenkins）／「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
克里斯多夫普拉瑪（Christopher Plummer）／「金錢世界」（All the Money in the World）
山姆洛克威爾（Sam Rockwell）／「意外」（Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri）
●最佳女配角
瑪麗布萊姬（Mary J. Blige）／「泥沼」（Mudbound）
愛莉森珍妮（Allison Janney）／「我，坦雅」（I, Tonya）
蕾絲莉蔓薇爾（Lesley Manville）／「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）
蘿莉麥卡夫（Laurie Metcalf）／「淑女鳥」（Lady Bird）
奧塔薇亞史班森（Octavia Spencer）／「水底情深」
●最佳藝術指導
「美女與野獸」（Beauty and the Beast）
「銀翼殺手2049」（Blade Runner 2049）
「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）
「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）
「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
●最佳攝影
「銀翼殺手2049」（Blade Runner 2049）
「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）
「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）
「泥沼」（Mudbound）
「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
●最佳服裝設計
「美女與野獸」（Beauty and the Beast）
「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）
「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）
「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
「女王與知己」（Victoria & Abdul）
●最佳音效剪輯
「玩命再劫」（Baby Driver）
「銀翼殺手2049」（Blade Runner 2049）
「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）
「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
「STAR WARS：最後的絕地武士」（Star Wars: The Last Jedi）
●最佳混音
「玩命再劫」（Baby Driver）
「銀翼殺手2049」（Blade Runner 2049）
「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）
「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
「STAR WARS：最後的絕地武士」（Star Wars: The Last Jedi）
●最佳動畫短片
「親愛的籃球」（Dear Basketball，暫譯）
「花園派對」（Garden Party，暫譯）
「失物招領」（LOU，暫譯）
「爸爸的打包術」（Negative Space）
「反叛的童謠」（Revolting Rhymes，暫譯）
●最佳原創配樂
「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）
「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）
「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
「STAR WARS：最後的絕地武士」（Star Wars: The Last Jedi）
「意外」（Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri）
●最佳外語片
智利／「不思議女人」（A Fantastic Woman）
黎巴嫩／「羞辱」（The Insult）
俄羅斯／「當愛不見了」（Loveless）
匈牙利／「夢鹿情謎」（On Body and Soul）
瑞典／「抓狂美術館」（The Square）
●最佳動畫片
「寶貝老闆」（The Boss Baby）
「戰火下的小花」（The Breadwinner）
「可可夜總會」（Coco）
「萌牛費迪南」（Ferdinand）
「梵谷：星夜之謎」（Loving Vincent）
●最佳原著劇本
「愛情昏迷中」（The Big Sick）
「逃出絕命鎮」（Get Out）
「淑女鳥」（Lady Bird）
「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
「意外」（Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri）
●最佳改編劇本
「以你的名字呼喚我」（Call Me by Your Name）
「大災難家」（The Disaster Artist）
「羅根」（Logan）
「決勝女王」（Molly's Game）
「泥沼」（Mudbound）
●最佳原創歌曲
「泥沼」（Mudbound）／「Mighty River」
「以你的名字呼喚我」（Call Me by Your Name）／「Mystery Of Love」
「可可夜總會」（Coco）／「Remember Me」
「馬歇爾」（Marshall）／「Stand Up for Something」
「大娛樂家」（The Greatest Showman）／「This Is Me」
●最佳紀錄長片
「國寶銀行：小可坐牢」（Abacus: Small Enough to Jail）
「最酷的旅伴」（Faces Places）
「伊卡洛斯」（Icarus）
「阿勒坡最後的男人」（Last Men in Aleppo）
「堅強之島」（Strong Island）
●最佳剪輯
「玩命再劫」（Baby Driver）
「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）
「我，坦雅」（I, Tonya）
「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）
「意外」（Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri）
●最佳視覺效果
「銀翼殺手2049」（Blade Runner 2049）
「星際異攻隊2」（Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2）
「金剛：骷髏島」（Kong: Skull Island）
「STAR WARS：最後的絕地武士」（Star Wars: The Last Jedi）
「猩球崛起：終極決戰」（War For The Planet Of The Apes）
●最佳紀錄短片
「伊蒂絲與艾迪」（Edith+Eddie）
「天堂在405公路塞車」（Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405）
「打擊海洛因」（Herion(e)）
「用刀的技巧」（Knife Skills）
「示意停車」（Traffic Stop）
●最佳實景短片
「迪卡部小學」（DeKalb Elementary）
「十一點鐘」（The Eleven O'Clock）
「我的姪子愛默特」（My Nephew Emmett）
「沉默的孩子」（The Silent Child）
「我們這些人」（Watu Wote/All of Us）
●最佳妝髮
「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）
「女王與知己」（Victoria & Abdul）
「奇蹟男孩」（Wonder）（譯者：陳乃瑜/核稿：徐崇哲）1070123