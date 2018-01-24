第90屆奧斯卡 完整入圍名單

（中央社加州比佛利山23日綜合外電報導）第90屆奧斯卡金像獎所有入圍名單今天揭曉，頒獎典禮將於2018年3月4日舉行，以下為完整獎項入圍名單：

●最佳影片

「以你的名字呼喚我」（Call Me by Your Name）

「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）

「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）

「逃出絕命鎮」（Get Out）

「淑女鳥」（Lady Bird）

「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）

「郵報：密戰」（The Post）

「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

「意外」（Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri）

●最佳導演

克里斯多福諾蘭（Christopher Nolan）／「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）

喬登皮爾（Jordan Peele）／「逃出絕命鎮」（Get Out）

葛莉塔潔薇（Greta Gerwig）／「淑女鳥」（Lady Bird）

保羅湯瑪斯安德森（Paul Thomas Anderson）／「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）

吉勒摩戴托羅（Guillermo del Toro）／「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

​●最佳男主角

堤摩西夏拉梅（Timothee Chalamet）／「以你的名字呼喚我」（Call Me by Your Name）

丹尼爾戴路易斯（Daniel Day-Lewis）／「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）

丹尼爾卡盧亞（Daniel Kaluuya）／「逃出絕命鎮」（Get Out）

蓋瑞歐德曼（Gary Oldman）／「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）

丹佐華盛頓（Denzel Washington）／「羅曼先生您好」（Roman J. Israel, Esq.）

●最佳女主角

莎莉霍金斯（Sally Hawkins）／「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

法蘭西絲麥朵曼（Frances McDormand）／「意外」（Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri）

瑪格羅比（Margot Robbie）／「我，坦雅」（I, Tonya）

瑟夏羅南（Saoirse Ronan）／「淑女鳥」（Lady Bird）

梅莉史翠普（Meryl Streep）／「郵報：密戰」（The Post）

​●最佳男配角

威廉達佛（Willem Dafoe）／「歡迎光臨奇幻城堡」（The Florida Project）

伍迪哈里遜（Woody Harrelson）／意外」（Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri）

李察詹金斯（Richard Jenkins）／「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

克里斯多夫普拉瑪（Christopher Plummer）／「金錢世界」（All the Money in the World）

山姆洛克威爾（Sam Rockwell）／「意外」（Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri）

​●最佳女配角

瑪麗布萊姬（Mary J. Blige）／「泥沼」（Mudbound）

愛莉森珍妮（Allison Janney）／「我，坦雅」（I, Tonya）

蕾絲莉蔓薇爾（Lesley Manville）／「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）

蘿莉麥卡夫（Laurie Metcalf）／「淑女鳥」（Lady Bird）

奧塔薇亞史班森（Octavia Spencer）／「水底情深」

​●最佳藝術指導

「美女與野獸」（Beauty and the Beast）

「銀翼殺手2049」（Blade Runner 2049）

「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）

「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）

「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

​●最佳攝影

「銀翼殺手2049」（Blade Runner 2049）

「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）

「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）

「泥沼」（Mudbound）

「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

​●最佳服裝設計

「美女與野獸」（Beauty and the Beast）

「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）

「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）

「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

「女王與知己」（Victoria & Abdul）

●最佳音效剪輯

「玩命再劫」（Baby Driver）

「銀翼殺手2049」（Blade Runner 2049）

「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）

「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

「STAR WARS：最後的絕地武士」（Star Wars: The Last Jedi）

​●最佳混音

「玩命再劫」（Baby Driver）

「銀翼殺手2049」（Blade Runner 2049）

「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）

「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

「STAR WARS：最後的絕地武士」（Star Wars: The Last Jedi）

​●最佳動畫短片

「親愛的籃球」（Dear Basketball，暫譯）

「花園派對」（Garden Party，暫譯）

「失物招領」（LOU，暫譯）

「爸爸的打包術」（Negative Space）

「反叛的童謠」（Revolting Rhymes，暫譯）

​●最佳原創配樂

「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）

「霓裳魅影」（Phantom Thread）

「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

「STAR WARS：最後的絕地武士」（Star Wars: The Last Jedi）

「意外」（Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri）

​●最佳外語片

智利／「不思議女人」（A Fantastic Woman）

黎巴嫩／「羞辱」（The Insult）

俄羅斯／「當愛不見了」（Loveless）

匈牙利／「夢鹿情謎」（On Body and Soul）

瑞典／「抓狂美術館」（The Square）

●最佳動畫片

「寶貝老闆」（The Boss Baby）

「戰火下的小花」（The Breadwinner）

「可可夜總會」（Coco）

「萌牛費迪南」（Ferdinand）

「梵谷：星夜之謎」（Loving Vincent）

●最佳原著劇本

「愛情昏迷中」（The Big Sick）

「逃出絕命鎮」（Get Out）

「淑女鳥」（Lady Bird）

「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

「意外」（Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri）

​●最佳改編劇本

「以你的名字呼喚我」（Call Me by Your Name）

「大災難家」（The Disaster Artist）

「羅根」（Logan）

「決勝女王」（Molly's Game）

「泥沼」（Mudbound）

​●最佳原創歌曲

「泥沼」（Mudbound）／「Mighty River」

「以你的名字呼喚我」（Call Me by Your Name）／「Mystery Of Love」

「可可夜總會」（Coco）／「Remember Me」

「馬歇爾」（Marshall）／「Stand Up for Something」

「大娛樂家」（The Greatest Showman）／「This Is Me」

●最佳紀錄長片

「國寶銀行：小可坐牢」（Abacus: Small Enough to Jail）

「最酷的旅伴」（Faces Places）

「伊卡洛斯」（Icarus）

「阿勒坡最後的男人」（Last Men in Aleppo）

「堅強之島」（Strong Island）

●最佳剪輯

「玩命再劫」（Baby Driver）

「敦克爾克大行動」（Dunkirk）

「我，坦雅」（I, Tonya）

「水底情深」（The Shape of Water）

「意外」（Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri）

​●最佳視覺效果

「銀翼殺手2049」（Blade Runner 2049）

「星際異攻隊2」（Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2）

「金剛：骷髏島」（Kong: Skull Island）

「STAR WARS：最後的絕地武士」（Star Wars: The Last Jedi）

「猩球崛起：終極決戰」（War For The Planet Of The Apes）

​●最佳紀錄短片

「伊蒂絲與艾迪」（Edith+Eddie）

「天堂在405公路塞車」（Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405）

「打擊海洛因」（Herion(e)）

「用刀的技巧」（Knife Skills）

「示意停車」（Traffic Stop）

●最佳實景短片

「迪卡部小學」（DeKalb Elementary）

「十一點鐘」（The Eleven O'Clock）

「我的姪子愛默特」（My Nephew Emmett）

「沉默的孩子」（The Silent Child）

「我們這些人」（Watu Wote/All of Us）

●最佳妝髮

「最黑暗的時刻」（Darkest Hour）

「女王與知己」（Victoria & Abdul）

「奇蹟男孩」（Wonder）（譯者：陳乃瑜/核稿：徐崇哲）1070123