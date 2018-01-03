林書豪回顧2017傷痛 越挫越勇迎接2018

(台灣英文新聞/ 梁瑜倩 綜合外電報導) 林書豪1月3日在Instagram上與粉絲們回顧2017年並展望2018年。
台裔NBA球星林書豪(Jeremy Lin)去年十月在籃網(Brooklyn Nets)開幕戰右膝髕韌帶撕裂傷，接下來的賽季全報廢。
他在今(3)日發布的貼文中回顧2017年並向所有的球迷送上祝福：「2017年是個艱困的一年，我面臨了我人生中最沉重的打擊。在進行手術後，我拒絕再一次面對傷痛。我看到球迷對我的支持，而且這次受傷後你們又一起送了我一份禮物，很多愛我的球迷都使用「永不放棄」(#NeverDone)的標籤支持且鼓勵著我，這也成為我迎接2018年的心態。舒適是進步最大的敵人，不要從逆境中逃離，而是要擊敗他，並不要忘記上帝總是會有最完美的計畫。祝大家新年快樂。」
#NeverDone - 2017 was a tough year with the most devastating setback of my life. Since surgery, I refused to rewatch the injury. I've seen my fans support me in the past but with this injury, you guys all collaborated to make gifts. Some of which included hundreds or thousands of fans pitching into one gift, and you kept using #NeverDone which is now my 2018 mindset. This injury hurts in the short-term but I truly believe it'll help my career in the long run. Im rebuilding myself mentally, physically and spiritually. Im finding ways to be better than before, leaving no stone unturned. Its about to be an epic comeback! So as you guys approach the new year, take every last setback to fuel going forward. Adversity forces us to reevaluate, adapt, improve. Comfort is the enemy of progress. Dont run from adversity, beast it! And lets not forget God always has a sovereign, perfect plan! Happy New Year!! #lovemyfans #grownmencrytoo (