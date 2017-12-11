需要你的關注  北極熊正「緩慢且痛苦的死亡」

（台灣英文新聞 / 林靜怡 綜合外電報導）服務於美國《國家地理雜誌》加拿大籍攝影師Paul Nicklen日前透過社群媒體Instagram揭露一隻瘦的皮包骨的北極熊，為了活下去而努力尋找食物，但無論如何尋覓或是翻找漁民的垃圾桶，仍然一無所獲。
綜合法媒《L'Independant》與《Ouest France》、哈芬登郵報(the Huffington Post) 等外媒報導，這部紀錄片是在今年夏天接近尾聲時，由《國家地理雜誌》攝影師也是海洋遺產保護協會(Association de protection des océans Sea Legacy)共同創辦人Paul Nicklen帶領團隊在加拿大巴芬島 (Île de Baffin)拍攝。
Paul Nicklen表示，我們的淚水就這樣在拍攝過程中，一顆顆從臉上滑下來了。
這短短一分鐘的影片，也是最撕裂人心的一幕幕，讓人一秒接著一秒只能看著北極熊，用盡最後也是最微弱的力氣翻找漁民的垃圾桶尋找「可能入口」的食物，最後，托著無力的身軀，緩慢踏上尋找下一個「可能」，張著發泡的嘴，空著胃，最後全身無力的倒在地上。
Paul Nicklen說，面對這隻無力的動物，被迫經歷「緩慢且痛苦的死亡」過程。他接著說，這隻不算年長的公熊，將會在接下來的幾小時或幾天後死亡。而拍攝這短影片只為了一個目的，「喚醒全人類對地球暖化的注意」。
Paul Nicklen呼籲，如果地球的暖化現象持續下去的話，我們不只會失去北極熊，還有全北極圈的生態系統。我們也許可以找到解決方法，也就是減少我們的碳足跡、並且食用對的食物，停止砍伐我們的森林，最後開始「聚焦」地球。
這一部影片在短短幾天內，已有超過1,300,000的人次觀看，據《France TV》報導，這批影像紀錄是全球暖化現況的最佳例子。
有網友觀賞完這部撕裂人心的紀錄片後，質疑攝影團隊在當時是否有向北極熊伸出援手：@MCalestino問「攝影團隊裡至少有人有為牠作點什麼嗎?」@MonnyHere留言：「你們有回過神來向北極熊提供援助嗎?」Paul Nicklen回應，當然有。但礙於加拿大的法律，餵養北極熊是違法行為。
他說，播放這段影片是為了向全人類發出全球暖化的警訊，也是要打破那座冷漠的牆。科學家曾說過北極熊在百年後會消失，我想的是現有的2.5萬隻北極熊正死於這種方式，飢餓、食物匱乏、全身無力。如同《國家地理雜誌》表示，居住在北極圈的牠們也是第一個感受到全球暖化與海平面上升的衝擊。
My entire @Sea_Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear. It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy. This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death. When scientists say polar bears will be extinct in the next 100 years, I think of the global population of 25,000 bears dying in this manner. There is no band aid solution. There was no saving this individual bear. People think that we can put platforms in the ocean or we can feed the odd starving bear. The simple truth is this—if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose bears and entire polar ecosystems. This large male bear was not old, and he certainly died within hours or days of this moment. But there are solutions. We must reduce our carbon footprint, eat the right food, stop cutting down our forests, and begin putting the Earth—our home—first. Please join us at @sea_legacy as we search for and implement solutions for the oceans and the animals that rely on them—including us humans. Thank you your support in keeping my @sea_legacy team in the field. With @CristinaMittermeier #turningthetide with @Sea_Legacy #bethechange #nature #naturelovers This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615”