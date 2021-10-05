英文新聞列表 English News List
- ATP Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Amber Sabathia becomes baseball agent with CAA
- New kids' TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe
- Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
- Biden pushes education spending at stops in Virginia
- Yacht with 170 migrants towed to southern Greek port
- Chiefs believe late-round medical gambles could pay off big
- Minors primer: What's new as MiLB returns in 2021?
- Alie-Cox signs tender to remain with Colts another season
- Thierry Henry says Spotify CEO's Arsenal bid 'not easy'
- Formula One Points Leaders
- Formula One Schedule-Winners
- Chad military council announces key ministerial posts
- Tennessee toddler freed from antique wooden barrel
- Northwestern promotes Polisky to replace Phillips as AD
- Amazon to take over "Thursday Night Football" package in '22
- Push against trans athletes in girls' sports fails in Kansas
- Hertha Berlin returns from quarantine to draw at Mainz 1-1
- Dancer Jacques d'Amboise dead at 86
- Leipold goes from D-3 to Power 5 in taking on Kansas rebuild
- Over Thomas dissent, high court rejects West Point case
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Google signs deal with WNBA to help champion women's sports
- Powell sees need to help most vulnerable in uneven recovery
- Asian American business leaders seek to fight discrimination
- In key shift, top general drops opposition to ending commanders' role in military sexual assault prosecutions
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- Champions Tour Statistics
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Markers honor locations vital to Louisiana civil rights
- Bears release left tackle Leno after drafting Jenkins
- Rockies appoint Bill Schmidt as interim general manager
- Iraq military: 4 rockets hit Iraqi air base, no casualties
- Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Israel's first transgender soccer ref takes field as woman
- Judges hear arguments over Census' contentious privacy tool
- Cornhuskers to bring in FCS Fordham for September home game
- Oklahoma men's basketball signs four transfers
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Healthy again, Rodón savoring every moment with White Sox
- Danish Results
- Danish Standings
- Hall of Fame accepts Alomar’s resignation from board
- Witness rescues girl from Maryland bay after crash on bridge
- Shohei Ohtani scratched from mound start vs Tampa Bay
- West Brom on brink of relegation after 1-1 draw with Wolves
- Amazing Amy to play for junior college national championship
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Gators hope series win over Vandy is sign of things to come
- Death draws attention to police putting suspects face down
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Nadal to face promising Spanish teenager at Madrid Open
- AP source: Biden formally raising refugee cap to 62,500 this year, after facing blowback for delay in easing Trump limit
- Dodgers claim RHP Bickford off waivers from Brewers
- Meredith, Ocugen rise; Estee Lauder, Dell fall
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Former circus elephants begin to arrive at Florida sanctuary
- Biden lifts Trump refugee cap after delay backlash
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Police look for gunman who killed homeless man's dog
- Analysis: After draft, some obstacles ahead for NFL in 2021
- US appeals court to consider Idaho transgender athletes ban
- Titans draftee Rashad Weaver facing simple assault charge
- Marlins rookie pitcher Campbell gets 80-game drug suspension
- McConnell says GOP open to $600 billion for infrastructure
- Lower-round QBs face long odds to make it in NFL
- Mexico marks end of last Indigenous revolt with apology
- AP source: Cavs to sign Varejão after getting NBA exception
- Review: 'Human Factor' gets personal about Mideast peace
- Parma relegated from Serie A after losing at Torino 1-0
- Judge orders Kevin Spacey accuser to reveal his identity
- Okta completes acquisition of Auth0
- Business Highlights
- BC-US--Index, US
- Cowboys decline Vander Esch option, creating intrigue at LB
- Treasury announces plans to borrow $463 billion this quarter
- Ex-consumer watchdog tapped to manage federal student aid
- Sevilla loses to Athletic, falls behind in Liga title race
- Cubs activate OF Joc Pederson in time to face Dodgers
- Judge hears closing arguments in NRA bankruptcy trial
- West Ham's top-4 bid back on track thanks to Antonio double
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage
- Rockies game against Giants postponed due to rain
- Judge asked to halt dredges during sea turtle nesting season
- Full house at Crucible sees Selby win world snooker champs
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Browns take chance on Malik McDowell, DT with troubled past
- Gunmen kill dozens in attack in eastern Burkina Faso
- Magic coach Clifford clears protocols, to return Wednesday
- Antonio returns to earn West Ham 2-1 win over Burnley in EPL
- Gophers get guard Luke Loewe, William & Mary grad transfer
- Brewers activate Yelich and Cain from IL, send down Hiura
- Vikings decline 5th-year option on injury-hampered CB Hughes
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates how many Americans immunized
- Dodgers-Cubs game postponed, split doubleheader Tuesday
- Colombian finance minister resigns amid deadly protests
- Luke Murray rejoins Dan Hurley as assistant coach at UConn
- Argentine doctors find irregularities in Maradona's death
- US fights new deadline for rare plant protections in Nevada
- Costa Rica priest sings public health message amid pandemic
- Ghislaine Maxwell's July trial is postpone until the fall
- Under Armour settles SEC charges for $9 million
- Oregon governor's office denies NWSL request for more fans
- Jaguars decline 5th-year option on struggling DT Taven Bryan
- Chauvin juror defends participation in Washington protest
- Indians reinstate Reyes from paternity list, add Ramirez
- Top US diplomat to join China UN event on global cooperation
- White Sox's Robert could miss rest of year with hip flexor
- FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
- Ohio State plans program to settle with more abuse victims
- Corps: Dakota Access oil pipeline to stay open during review
- Tesla told to provide documents involving Musk compensation
- Chicago man who drove into picnickers faces felony charges
- Prosecutors: Suspects tailed Lady Gaga's dog walker
- Africa scrambles as India vaccine export ban bites region
- Storms force Blazers to take shelter in hotel parking garage
- FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters
- COVID in India: Cricket canceled as cases hit 20 million
- LEADING OFF: Minor league opening day, Dodgers' May needs TJ
- Collab Asia inks agreement regarding content licensing with Nintendo, as a first-ever with an MCN outside of Japan
- Broncos release No. 3 QB Jeff Driskel, sign tight end
- James out, Schröder enters virus protocol for reeling Lakers
- Magic top Pistons 119-112 behind Bamba's big night
- Bergeron, Bruins blank Devils to clinch playoff spot
- Aho, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 5-2 for 4th straight win
- China's UN envoy: Myanmar violence could lead to civil war
- Westbrook has 21 boards, 24 assists; Wizards blast Pacers
- Houser wins in NHL debut as Sabres rallly past Islanders 4-2
- iZeno Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Emerging Markets
- Predators improve playoff position, beat Blue Jackets in OT
- Caufield scores in OT again as Canadiens slip past Leafs 3-2
- G7 foreign ministers meet in London with Myanmar on the agenda
- Barkov scores OT winner, Panthers over Stars 5-4.
- Senators extend Jets' losing streak to 7 with 2-1 win
- Cliff Walkers Set IMAX China Labor Day Holiday Local Title Opening Record With 25 Million RMB(4 Days), Strong WOM Drives Box Office Surge
- Sprong sends Capitals to 6-3 win over eliminated Rangers
- Curry's 41 points push Warriors past Pelicans 123-108
- Asia's share markets edge up on recovery signals
- Westbrook 20-plus in rebounds, assists; Wizards beat Pacers
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
- Velasquez, Realmuto, Neris lift Phillies over Brewers 4-3
- Iran: Swiss diplomat falls from high rise building
- Marine inspector general suspended amid tank sinking probe
- Foote takes over at Rebels for trans-Tasman Super Rugby
- Bortuzzo, Schenn score in Blues' 3-1 victory over Ducks
- Kaprizov, Brodin give Wild come back over Golden Knights 6-5
- Maeda pitches Twins past Rangers 6-5 in series opener
- Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore
- Bruins beat Devils to clinch playoff berth
- Velasquez, Phillies hold off Brewers 4-3
- CECC head praises 'Taiwan model' in Canadian publication
- Harris, Curry lead 76ers past Bulls 106-94
- Arenado, Bader HR; Wainwright, Cards top Mets for 5th in row
- iZeno Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Emerging Markets
- China: US should push North Korea diplomacy, not pressure
- Cellini Unveils Antibacterial Mattress As Singapore Celebrates World Sleep Day
- Rosario's 3-run homer sends Indians to 8-6 win over Royals
- Today in History
- London Property Buying Agent UK Holmes: Advice on How to Minimize Risks for Prime Working-Class Migrants Moving to UK with BNO Visa
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation
- India confirms more than 20 million coronavirus infections in official total believed to be a vast undercount
- Taiwan president awarded John McCain Prize despite 'poking Chinese bear' fears
- Pirates' Tyler Anderson no-hitting Padres through 6 innings
- Wage theft: Methodology for analysis of Labor data
- Taiwan's manufacturing index surges to new high
- 'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's virus catastrophe worsens
- Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater
- Yellen to shake up US bank regulator with new appointment -sources
- Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 2 in Georgia
- Laureano stays hot, homers again as A's top Blue Jays 5-4
- Kopitar reaches 999 career points, Kings beat Coyotes 3-2
- Taiwan’s MediaTek poised to be global smartphone chip leader in 2021
- Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; authorities say at least 50 injured
- Myers, Padres ruin Anderson's no-hit bid, beat Pirates 2-0
- Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 50 injured
- Mexico City authorities: At least 13 killed, dozens more injured in collapse of metro overpass
- Avalanche rally for 5-4 overtime win vs Sharks
- McDavid help Oilers beat Canucks 5-3 to clinch playoff spot
- Adames, Margot slug Rays past Angels 7-3; Rendon injured
- Israel's Netanyahu faces midnight deadline to form coalition
- Orioles use pair of late homers to rally past Mariners 5-3
- As Lebanese cry for justice, politics paralyzes the system
- Apartment rental demand surges as expats move to Taiwan in midst of COVID-19: Agency
- Refugee doctor chronicles Tigray's pain as he treats it
- Deaths at sea highlight failings in Europe migration policy
- COVID: Why is India facing oxygen shortage?
- COVID: Kashmir volunteers step up as health system suffers
- Taiwan issues heat warning for south as mercury peaks at 36.7 C
- Saudi oil firm Aramco's first-quarter profits up by 30%
- LEADING OFF: Minor league opening day, Dodgers' May needs TJ
- Asian shares higher after strong earnings, data lift Wall St
- Welcome to Top 10, Melo: Anthony joins elite scoring list
- Germany's COVID vaccine campaign 'showing effect'
- Cloud Gate takes a bow at National Taiwan University
- Taiwan tightens maritime border controls after Chinese man's illegal crossing
- Police arrest German who threatened politicians, journalists
- China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Madrid election centers on virus response, rise of far right
- 2nd IPL game set to be delayed after positive COVID-19 tests
- Taiwan allows tax filing via smartphone for first time
- US men await their fate as murder trial nears end in Rome
- Taiwan stock market index plunges below 17,000 mark
- Lebanon and Israel resume indirect talks on maritime border
- Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the First Quarter of 2021
- The Latest: Kuwait to bar unvaccinated from traveling abroad
- COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
- Ethiopia 'at a crossroads' amid spiraling ethnic conflict
- Deaths at sea highlight failings in Europe migration policy
- Indian Premier League suspended with coronavirus cases increasing at competing cricket clubs
- G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause
- SKorea dairy company CEO resigns over virus research scandal
- Japanese Standings
- Japanese Results
- Taiwan's president announces new cybersecurity unit
- Hong Kong imports of Taiwan pineapples surge 136-fold after China's ban
- Taiwan News is looking for sales representatives, project managers
- Taiwan rolls out Chinese electronic warfare countermeasures
- Philippine diplomat apologizes for profanity toward China
- UK-India trade deal includes COVID vaccine investment
- Bybit to Launch Cloud Mining to Democratize Ethereum Mining
- Hong Kong Tech Startup yyResearch Launches Privacy-focused Instant Messaging App Called OpusChat
- Researchers: Climate pledges see world closing on Paris goal
- The European Union's drug regulator has started reviewing the efficacy and safety of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
- Mutua Madrid Open Results
- Roma coach Paulo Fonseca to leave at end of season
- Slovakia's new government wins mandatory confidence vote
- EU regulators start review of China's Sinovac vaccine
- South Korea: North Koreans pull out of World Cup qualifying
- UEFA details Euro 2020 rules for teams hit by virus issues
- Coffee, anyone? Buying the one-and-only coffee at the CPA Australia pop-up café & museum!
- Millennial Money: Befriend your money and reap the benefits
- CVS ups outlook after a slow start to the year
- Pfizer ups expectations for the year
- Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
- France-UK spat escalates over Jersey fishing grounds
- Iran police probe death of Swiss Embassy staffer in Tehran
- EU-China investment deal put on ice over sanctions
- WTA L'Open 35 De Saint-Malo Results
- Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash
- Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve
- Some immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, lose homes
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Midfielder Mason Mount changing perceptions at Chelsea
- Right at Home: The bandana gets some new twists in decor
- Iranian authorities break up mixed-gender party, arrest 16
- EU delivers vaccine jabs to Balkans after China and Russia
- US trade deficit hits record $74.4 billion in March
- Court overturns rider's 20-year ban for alleged horse abuse
- Lebanon request satellite images for site of Beirut blast
- Wine that went to space for sale with $1 million price tag
- Dutch teen 'pedophile hunters' convicted in fatal beating
- Ferrari 1Q profits rebound, postpones 2022 targets
- Duterte calls China 'benefactor,' distances himself from foreign minister's remarks
- Eritrea’s president visits Sudan amid tensions over Ethiopia
- Vatican No. 2 intervenes to shed light on Swiss Guard deaths
- Military blocks promotion of South Dakota attorney general
- Food of the future? EU nations put mealworms on the menu
- Egypt buying 30 more Rafale fighter jets from France
- José Mourinho hired to coach Roma for three seasons
- Ericsson to launch subscription service for remote office
- Global Forecast-Asia
- José Mourinho returning to Serie A with Roma
- Florida Teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
- Bullfinch AG and Aquila Capital launch Joint Investment Vehicle for energy-efficient assets
- WTA adds new tennis tournament in Romania
- PGA Tour heads to Quail Hollow, Champions gets first major
- Worker finds human foot on Southern California freeway
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- DA: OK to test evidence from 1992 'Fatal Attraction' trial
- Mother searches for son believed killed by Colombia soldiers
- Once GOP governor of Florida, Crist now runs as Democrat
- German gymnastics coach removed after bullying investigation
- PGA Tour Schedule
- House GOP leader cites rank-and-file concerns about Cheney
- Idaho intern reports rape, says lawmakers ‘destroyed me’
- Capitals' Wilson fined $5K for roughing Rangers' Buchnevich
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to release 1st children's book
- 'DWI Dude' attorney sentenced for scamming drug traffickers
- Concert to honor Broadway star Rebecca Luker, fight ALS
- Varejão signs contract, returns to Cavs for end of season
- Ex-soldiers acquitted of 1972 murder of Official IRA leader
- Asian stocks subdued amid holiday lull; Taiwan shares fall 2%
- 2 GOP California governor candidates try to impress voters
- Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
- Stories on pandemic, Black coaches, among AP award winners
- Government seeks 2-year prison sentence for ex-UAW leader
- Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal
- In hybrid year for British Open, only a few spots remaining
- AP source: Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver released from federal prison on furlough, awaiting home confinement
- AP source: US to begin reallocating COVID vaccine shots from states with lower demand to states with more interest
- Norway sentences woman for supporting IS by being homemaker
- 4 international players joining NFC West practice squads
- AP source: Foot sidelines Jets' Quinnen Williams 8-10 weeks
- Man with neo-Nazi ties gets 3 years for bogus threats, calls
- AP source: Sheldon Silver released from prison on furlough
- AP source: US to shift vaccines amid waning demand
- Wilson to return to Indy 500 as 6th Andretti Autosport entry
- Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires
- Feds: Man used fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm
- Panthers hope Christensen finally fills void at left tackle
- Attacker kills children, teacher at Brazil day care center
- Heavy flooding in Afghanistan kills at least 37 people
- Suspected extremist in Kenya's east blow up truck killing 2
- Italy to vaccinate its athletes for Tokyo Olympics
- Tanzania's new president on two-day state visit to Kenya
- Groups sue over US program allowing pipelines on wetlands
- Iraq's health minister resigns over Baghdad hospital fire
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- UK police on trial for soccer player Atkinson's murder
- Spanish league to probe Messi's barbecue for teammates
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 movies on the Apple Store
- Cubs place Arrieta on 10-day IL with abrasion on right thumb
- NYPD officer hit, killed on highway lived 'American dream'
- National bail fund to expand in the Deep South
- FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died
- As pandemic ebbs, an old fear is new again: mass shootings
- Javi Martinez to leave Bayern Munich after 9 years
- Sophomore Franz Wagner leaves Michigan, enters NBA draft
- White House: Biden to set new target of vaccinating 70% of adult Americans, with 160M fully vaccinated, by July Fourth
- Jimmie Johnson to make Indy 500 debut - for NBC Sports
- Wine giant Gallo close to $400 million center in S. Carolina
- Fox gains US English-language rights to Copa América
- Fox reaches 6-year agreement with South America's CONMEBOL
- Supreme Court skeptical of low-level crack offender's case
- Court: Black man made to work without pay entitled to $546K
- NFL draft ratings nearly even compared to 2 years ago
- N Carolina GOP advances bill to ban Down syndrome abortions
- Customs: Woman hid cocaine in shoes at Atlanta airport
- US congressman: 'Window of opportunity' to engage Maduro
- Bruce Springsteen receives this year's Woody Guthrie Prize
- Ravens sign free agent OT Villanueva away from Steelers
- Belgian government, parliament, colleges hit by cyberattack
- Republicans ask why White House removed climate scientist
- Column: Another long road back for slumping Henrik Stenson
- Former top-ranked doubles player Barbora Strycova retires
- Detroit educating residents on where, how to get vaccines
- Holocaust survivor who testified against Eichmann dies at 91
- The Latest: Belmont Stakes to have at least 11,000 fans
- 'Equality': Beal, Westbrook, Wizards make statement in photo
- Lawsuit filed over 'gay' attack in Virginia GOP race
- Andrews excited about possibilities of Pats' new-look roster
- Kraken launch foundation focused on youth homelessness
- Ex-Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith signs with Oklahoma St
- House GOP leader renews criticism over All-Star game shift
- Dutch king lays Remembrance Day wreath honoring war dead
- $%&@!! Maine rethinks decision to stop vetting vanity plates
- Group asks US to cut funding to Idaho over wolf-killing bill
- UN alarmed over police violence in Colombia protests
- Thunberg: 'We will not accept' giving up on limiting warming
- 'Everybody's tired' as condensed NHL schedule takes its toll
- LA, San Francisco improve for broader business reopening
- Toddler rescued after crash expected to make full recovery
- Taliban would roll back Afghan women’s rights: US report
- North Macedonia speeds up vaccinations as EU aid arrives
- Browns sign veteran DT Damion Square, formerly with Chargers
- Polish lawmakers OK spending plan for EU recovery funds
- EXPLAINER: Will Donald Trump return to Facebook?
- Despite business warnings, GOP moves ahead with voting bills
- Police say British woman found dead in Pakistani Lahore city
- Ban of African stadiums puts World Cup qualifiers in doubt
- Gov. Whitmer among 7 awarded for courage by JFK Foundation
- NFL draft drew 160,000 with protocols for limited attendance
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Smiling Jimmy Carter seen in photo from Biden visit
- Nationals' Juan Soto reinstated from IL but won't start yet
- Santorum's comments on Native Americans don't quiet critics
- Gartner, Arconic rise; SolarEdge, Maxar fall
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Rapper YFN Lucci among a dozen charged in RICO indictment
- Deputy shooting becomes part of city's long history on race
- Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits
- Copa Sudamericana match confirmed despite 11 virus cases
- Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo
- Idaho legislative intern reports rape, is ID’d by lawmaker
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Champions League Glance
- Man City ousts PSG to reach first Champions League final
- Netanyahu fails to form government by deadline, putting his political future in question
- Police officer who shot man in car is charged with murder
- Prize money to increase for players on Korn Ferry Tour
- Professor overcomes loss to craft COVID-19 student brochures
- Kershaw goes 1 inning in shortest start, Cubs top Dodgers
- Senators keep South Carolina hate crime bill alive for now
- Probation for ex-cop accused of kneeling on Black man's neck
- Biden pushes for diversity in transition to clean energy
- Revitalized Thiem cruises into 3rd round at Madrid Open
- Family challenging immunity ruling in kidnapped man's death
- Gap to sell Intermix clothing chain to private equity firm.
- Mets scratch deGrom because of tightness in right side
- Bill and Melinda Gates divorce could shake up philanthropy
- Kentucky Derby, NFL draft pull in television viewers
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Florida governor sets election dates to fill US House seat
- US report: Taliban will likely curtail Afghan women's rights
- Seguin return for Stars a boost even if they miss playoffs
- Brewers' Yelich back on injured list, 1 day after returning
- Facebook board's Trump decision could have wider impacts
- Agency: Oxygen injectors pass 2nd test in Georgia harbor
- Pharma company to pay $12.6M to settle kickback allegations
- AP source: Denver OT Ja'Wuan James tears Achilles off-site
- Alleged Boogaloo Bois member pleads guilty in Minnesota
- Ex-minister: Bolsonaro eyed decree on chloroquine for COVID
- LEADING OFF: Mets check deGrom, Soto eases back with Nats
- European retailers urge Brazil to drop Amazon squatters bill
- Business Highlights: Wage theft, Facebook to decide on Trump
- Yellen clarifies she is not predicting Fed rate increases
- Raiders sign CB Casey Hayward to 1-year deal
- Chauvin's lawyer seeks new trial, impeachment of verdict
- ITF seeks new host city for Billie Jean King Cup finals
- Washington State extends AD Pat Chun through 2026
- Reds' Amir Garrett suspended for 7 games by MLB, appeals
- Luzardo apologizes for breaking finger playing video game
- New Zealand slams China's treatment of Uyghurs, stops short of calling it genocide
- Alfonso cites fictional coach, unhappy with Mets change
- US aims to mediate Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Arizona's Adia Barnes to receive $5.85 million in new deal
- San Francisco OKs task force to study Black reparations
- NC State adds Virginia's Morsell, Providence's Gantt
- Former Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin dies aged 54
- Endangered condor egg hatches in Northern California's wild
- GOP lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery
- Reports: Ex-cricketer MacGill allegedly kidnapped, released
- US judge weighs if PG&E violated probation with 2019 fire
- MATCHDAY: Chelsea holds away-goal advantage over Real Madrid
- Robot umps and dogs, minor league ball back after lost year
- National champ Baylor adds 2nd transfer guard in Bonner
- After years, court hands tax win to Michael Jackson heirs
- Lions sign LS Scott Daly, G Evan Heim
- International official: Bosnian Serbs seek to split country
- Microsoft unveils immersive education solutions to inspire educators in reimagining learning experiences
- Belt slam in 10-run 1st lifts Giants over Rockies in opener
- Actor indicted in $227M Ponzi scheme involving film rights
- San Diego County will provide immigrants with lawyers
- Prosecutors seeks 'special master' to review Giuliani items
- Montana ends unemployment pay boost amid worker shortage
- Syria says Israeli missile attack kills 1 person, wounds 6
- Mets-Cardinals game rained out, doubleheader Wednesday
- Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- India pledges $6.7 billion in COVID loans amid record daily deaths
- Svechnikov helps Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks 6-3
- Bjork's 2 goals, shootout winner lead Sabres over Islanders
- Hornets hold on for crucial 102-99 win over Pistons
- Crosby scores 2 goals as Pens surge past Flyers 7-3
- Aguilar sparks 6-run 8th as Marlins beat Diamondbacks 9-3
- Two-way star: Braves' Ynoa hits slam, slams door on Nats
- Philadelphia prevails 4-1 over Atlanta in Champions League
- Devils slip past Bruins 4-3 OT win
- Asia shares flat, holidays help blunt US tech retreat
- 'I have to help,' says sailor who rescued migrants at sea
- 2 Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco attack
- Hardaway Jr. makes 10 3's, Mavs roll past Heat 127-113
- Bucks rally in 4th to beat Nets 124-118, clinch playoff spot
- McCutchen hits 2 solo homers, Phillies beat Brewers 6-5
- Hield's 18 points, 11 rebounds help Kings top Thunder 103-99
- Crosby shines as Penguins beat Flyers 7-3
- Salty fans, hot Astros greet Astros in return to Bronx
- Ynoa's slam, mound performance leads Braves overs Nats 6-1
- Challenge Cup final will include a limited number of fans
- Taiwan mulls extending quarantine for flight crews
- García homers in 10th, Rangers come back to beat Twins 6-3
- Red Sox hit 4 homers, hold off reeling Tigers 11-7 at Fenway
- Cease stars with arm and bat as White Sox roll past Reds 9-0
- Italian and German police carry out raids on 'ndrangheta mafia operations
- Experience a Special Loving Mother’s Day with JMC Wild Forest and Watoto
- Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
- Today in History
- US Commerce Dept. pressing Taiwan to supply more chips to US automakers
- US birth rate falls to lowest point in more than a century
- Parents excited over prospect of virus shots for children
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Ramirez, Bauers help Indians rally for 7-3 win over Royals
- Families mourn victims of Mexico City subway collapse
- Families, advocates mark day of awareness for Native victims
- Blinken brings anti-graft message, old Russia foe to Ukraine
- Mitch Moreland 2-run homer backs pitching gem by Cole Irvin
- COVID removes the luster from Japan's 'Golden Week' holidays
- 'I have to help,' says sailor who rescued migrants at sea
- Cruz Azul advances in Champions League 4-1 over Toronto
- Bomb targets health workers in Afghan capital, killing 1
- Draisaitl scores twice as Oilers beat Canucks 4-1
- COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
- Taiwan issues red travel advisory for India
- Montana tribe gifts vaccines to neighbors across the border
- The Latest: Nepal extends lockdown for capital amid surge
- Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising
- Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising
- Nature at its craziest: Trillions of cicadas about to emerge
- Cheney could be 'toast' in fight with Trump over GOP future
- Despite business warnings, GOP moves ahead with voting bills
- Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4
- Transitional Justice Commission reveals extent of Taiwan's former spy network
- Meadows hits 2 HRs, Rays beat sloppy Angels 8-3
- Indian government faces lockdown calls, contempt charges
- Baseball Glance
- Pro-Taiwan US official discourages promising military assistance to nation
- New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry over the summer
- Keller, bullpen pitch Pirates to 2-1 win over Padres
- Facebook board's Trump decision could have wider impacts
- 4ARTechnologies - Market Leader in Art Security and Digitization Develops the World's First Secure NFT for Physical and Digital Artworks
- Lewis, Seager lead Mariners to 5-2 win over Orioles
- Taiwan considers airlifting COVID patient, other citizens out of India
- McDavid focused on playoffs, not 100 points in 56 games
- Tuesday Sports In Brief
- With independence in play, Scotland votes in pivotal election
- Asia markets mixed after Wall Street decline
- Philippines approves emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
- Israeli coalition talks resume after PM misses deadline
- Iraq pushes vaccine rollout amid widespread apathy, distrust
- Trend Micro Announces Next Generation ICS Endpoint Security Solution
- Dutch Liberation Day: Merkel says Germany has 'eternal responsibility' for Nazi crimes
- MediaTek poised to be Taiwan’s 2nd ‘silicon shield’
- WTO mulling intellectual property waivers for vaccines
- India's 'beedi' cigarette workers demand better conditions
- LEADING OFF: DeGrom down for bit, Soto eases back, Ohtani up
- Coe gives stamp of approval to Tokyo Olympic test event
- Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
- Stellantis CFO: Chip shortage impact remains 'controlled'
- Australia faces court challenge to its Indian travel ban
- After suspending the IPL, can India host the T20 World Cup?
- Germany bans Muslim group over alleged terror donations
- COVID in rural India poses parallel health care crisis
- Exclusive: China plans to revive strategic Pacific airstrip, Kiribati lawmaker says
- CECC head appeals to WHO to include Taiwan in American publication
- Jersey accuses France of unnecessary threats in fishing row
- Pakistan military: 4 soldiers killed near Afghan border
- South Korea reportedly asks client of Taiwan's TSMC for auto chips
- Taiwan stock market index falls for 2nd consecutive day
- Australian cricketers in limbo after India's IPL postponed
- Italy jury deliberates fate of 2 Americans in police slaying
- Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok
- India's foreign minister out of G-7 meeting over COVID risk
- Reporters Without Borders says that extremists kidnapped French journalist Olivier Dubois on April 8 in northern Mali.
- Photo of the Day: Spooky God of Wealth statues seen in New Taipei
- Sword GRC Named a 'Technology Leader' in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for GRC Platforms, 2021
- Acer Reports Q1'21 Net Income at NT$2.74 Billion Marking Its Highest Quarterly Earnings in 10 Years; and EPS of NT$0.91
- Taiwan fighter jet overshoots runway during landing
- French reporter kidnapped by jihadist rebels in north Mali
- Chinese diplomat denounces US aggression, calls for cross-strait unification in conflicting tweets
- Top Glove hopes to resolve U.S. seizure of its rubber gloves
- 200 years: Remote St. Helena island marks Napoleon's death
- Taiwan’s Foxconn teams up with Yageo to launch semiconductor venture
- CBS commentator apologizes for remark about PSG's Di Maria
- Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
- Anti-lockdown leader of Madrid revitalizes Spanish right
- Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench South
- WTA L'Open 35 De Saint-Malo Results
- Italy-German investigation nabs some 31 'ndrangheta suspects
- Hamilton and Verstappen to resume title fight in Barcelona
- Mutua Madrid Open Results
- Thai court says key official can stay despite drug case
- FIFA president gets legal win, special prosecutor removed
- Egypt, Turkey officials meet for talks to reset frayed ties
- Edmunds: The top off-road vehicles for 2021
- 60 years since 1st American in space: Tourists lining up
- What motherhood taught me about money: 8 moms weigh in
- EU plans tightening foreign investment with eye on China
- Bulgaria to hold July election after coalition talks fail
- Lawyer: Iran diplomat will not appeal bomb plot conviction
- Only home fans allowed for final 2 rounds in Premier League
- Arsenal's 25-year run in European competition on the line
- Jens Lehmann off German club's board in racism dispute
- LINE message app to recruit 100 digital creatives for new Taiwan offices
- COVID-19 overshadows independence in key Scottish election
- GM profit surges to $2.98B on sales of higher-margin trucks
- Main stage of Chinese rocket likely to plunge to Earth soon
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Inside look at NCKU’s innovative broadcasting of Taiwan's intercollegiate games
- Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home
- Shadowy Hamas commander warns Israel over Jerusalem
- Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts
- No. 2 House GOP leader Scalise calls for replacing No. 3 leader Liz Cheney, adding momentum to drive to oust her
- Staunch anti-India Kashmir politician dies in police custody
- EU-China investment deal dead in water
- India's virus surge damages Modi's image of competence
- Italians convicted of left-wing terrorism face French court
- Grosjean gets special test with Mercedes at French GP
- Comic strip artists band together for a silly and good cause
- Oversight Board upholds former President Trump’s suspension from Facebook, finds company failed to impose proper penalty
- Beach in eastern Taiwan to reopen in June
- Treasury warns of need to deal with national debt limit
- Man arrested in shooting on Arkansas university campus
- Getting up Close with Glenn and Ted Nash, new duo in jazz
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Germany aims for net zero emissions by 2045, 5 years early
- AP source: Canada's heath regulator authorizes Pfizer’s vaccine for ages 12 to 16
- A woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco
- Hugo Boss sees China booming despite boycott call
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- USL Championship Glance
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- Solskjaer urges United fans to be 'civilized' with protests
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Canada authorizes Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and older
- Pollster calls on Taiwan president to resign as party leader over criminals infiltrating DPP
- US services sector slows slightly in April after record high
- Detroit pizza man paints street, tries to save people dough
- Merkel stresses importance of close trans-Atlantic relations
- US awards huge shelter contracts amid child migrant increase
- Macron to commemorate 200th anniversary of Napoleon's death
- US men's soccer to play Costa Rica in June 9 exhibition
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Peloton recalls treadmills after a child dies
- COVID's US toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July
- EU's Brexit chief eyes a role in French presidential vote
- Bosnia: 3 indicted over children's care home abuse claims
- Biden touts applications to $28.6B restaurant relief program
- NASCAR's future is here: Next Gen car finally arrives
- Meghan wins remainder of copyright claim against UK tabloid
- Sex offender charged with murder in death of Iowa girl, 10
- Documentary series revisits 2002 Washington sniper case
- Blue Jays shuffling back to Buffalo starting June 1
- Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
- Minor league baseball draws 103,483 for 47 games in return
- Beirut sends hazardous material to Germany for destruction
- Israel’s president taps opposition leader Yair Lapid to form new government after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition
- Greek bond sale declared a success with near-zero yield
- US, Japan, South Korea diplomats review North Korea strategy
- AP source: Jaguars fire 4 execs who spent 66 years with team
- 'Anxious to see you:' JFK letters to Swedish lover auctioned
- American Pharoah, Todd Pletcher elected to Hall of Fame
- Ford is betting that solid-state batteries will cut EV costs
- Japan heads toward longer state of emergency as Olympics approach
- Madrid Open: Nadal cruises past Spanish teenage sensation
- Romania investigates case of bear killed by Austrian prince
- German doctor sets up vaccine center in supermarket lot
- In Ethiopia camp, displaced Tigrayans live with hunger, fear
- Louisiana cop who used stun gun on handcuffed man resigns
- Biden repeals Trump-era rule on gig workers
- Air Force: Missile test launch from California aborted
- Can pot money rebuild Atlantic City? New Jersey suggests it
- Shooting highlights lack of body cams among Portland police
- US envoy in Egypt for talks on Ethiopia’s dam dispute
- NCAA aims for less contact in preseason football practice
- Texas police fatally shoot man they say charged officers
- NYC schools rename Columbus Day to fete Italians, Indigenous
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Does college football need the NCAA?
- Greek Standings
- Greek Results
- Cowboys release Antwaun Woods after drafting 2 DTs
- Ex-priest accused of sexually abusing a minor 4 decades ago
- Small business COVID-19 relief program runs out of money
- Controversial mining operation ignoring orders to halt
- Iraqi president: Talks between rivals Iran and Saudi ongoing
- Donors race to aid India during COVID-19 surge
- States push back against use of facial recognition by police
- Lawsuit seeks Confederate statue's removal from courthouse
- Yankees, Mets to lift capacity limits for vaccinated fans
- Postponed Man United-Liverpool game rescheduled for May 13
- Top US general urges greater racial diversity in military
- Cardinals create scholarship to honor Black trailblazer
- In a new film, Gia Coppola dissects ‘Mainstream’ culture
- Orlando's Pato sidelined 3-6 weeks after knee surgery
- Collen 'going to be me' taking over Baylor women's program
- Row settled: UK grants EU ambassador full diplomatic status
- South Africa hires Belgian Hugo Broos as coach
- Baseball’s sweetest song: Willie Mays, forever young, is 90
- Top Chicago prosecutor apologizes for false Toledo gun claim
- Golf super league resurfaces as McIlroy puts stock in legacy
- Mexico City subway collapse was a tragedy foretold
- Boeing crash victims' families push for changes at FAA
- Review: Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in 'Here Today'
- Broadway readies imminent ticket sales for a fall reopening
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Witness testimony begins in landmark W.Va. opioid trial
- De la Fuente not worried about lack of games with Barcelona
- St. Louis police oversight board undermined, report says
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- To filmmaker Gibney, opioid crisis is 'Crime of the Century'
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Mets' deGrom could return to mound vs D-backs on Sunday
- Amid US pullout, Taliban issue threat to Afghan journalists
- Iowa pushes pop-up vaccination as demand for shots wanes
- Trade Rep: Biden admin backs waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines to speed pandemic's end
- Right-wing think tank ordered to pay man hurt at rally $2.4M
- Authorities: Mother in child abuse case has left the country
- Mom who gave birth on flight didn't know she was pregnant
- Rockies interim GM would like to be the full-time GM
- Brazilian comedian's COVID-19 death unites nation in grief
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Giant sequoia still smoldering from 2020 California wildfire
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Salvage crews removing fuel from capsized lift boat
- The Latest: NFL offers Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated fans
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Devon Energy, General Motors rise; Peloton, Exelon fall
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Devils sign G Nico Daws to 3-year entry-level contract
- AUTO RACING: Tripleheader at Darlington next up for NASCAR
- Bills GM Beane would consider cutting unvaccinated player
- Missouri court to mull disciplining Gardner in Greitens case
- Texas Republicans pushing abortion ban after 6 weeks
- Uber demand jumps as delivery grows, ride-hailing recovers
- More than 200 NGOs call for UN arms embargo on Myanmar
- Odor put on IL by Yankees with sprained left knee
- Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium
- Nibali, Evenepoel among Giro favorites after injury returns
- EXPLAINER: Will juror's march presence impact Chauvin case?
- Husband of missing Colorado woman arrested on murder charge
- Canadian MLS teams try to make best of relocation
- Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. soars 44% in stock market debut
- Caitlyn Jenner doing first sit-down interview of campaign
- Chelsea ousts Madrid to set up all-English CL final vs City
- AP: Trooper charged in child rape hid checkered FBI past
- Champions League Glance
- BC-US--Index, US
- Mexico holds drug lord temporarily for investigation
- Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere suspended 2 games for boarding
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- A jury in Rome has convicted 2 US youths in slaying of police officer, sentences both to life in prison
- Palestinian teen killed in clash, wounded Israeli man dies
- Votto breaks thumb as Reds beat White Sox 1-0 in 10 innings
- PGA Tour Champions set for first major of year
- College pitcher turning theft of prosthetic arm into charity
- Indians catcher Pérez goes on IL with fractured ring finger
- Review: A Black teen on trial in Netflix drama ‘Monster’
- Full speed ahead: DK Metcalf set to take on elite sprinters
- New York Rangers say president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton are leaving team, Chris Drury new GM.
- Cubs' reliever Strop opts for free agency
- US top diplomat Blinken in Ukraine for talks with president
- Business Highlights: Facebook's Trump ban, restaurant relief
- COVID in India: Further waves 'inevitable,' top scientist warns
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Did agents raid home of wrong woman over Jan. 6 riot? Maybe.
- Orioles' John Means has no-hitter through 8 vs. Seattle
- New York Rangers abruptly dump team president, GM
- Lions sign tight end Darren Fells, joining T.J. Hockenson
- Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means throws no-hitter in 6-0 victory over Seattle Mariners
- Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain
- Army to put civilian in charge of widely criticized command that conducts criminal investigations, officials tell AP
- South Carolina House approves firing squad amid lack of lethal-injection drugs; inmates can also choose electric chair
- South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
- Officials: Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes
- 15-year-old sues for right to play in NWSL
- Home of San Francisco's 1st same-sex spouses now a landmark
- O's Means throws MLB's 3rd no-hitter of season, tops M's 6-0
- Man arrested in 1983 death of Nebraska student from Iran
- John Means throws no-hitter, Orioles beat Mariners 6-0
- Chubb report reveals the risk and uncertainty faced by small and mid-sized businesses as they increasingly conduct business digitally
- China suspends economic dialogue with Australia
- Prosecutors defend nightly sleep checks on Ghislaine Maxwell
- Currently in lockdown, Turkey to stage all-English CL final
- Florida inquiry clears Bloomberg over felons voting case
- NFL reminds teams are off the hook if injury occurs off-site
- CDC sets rules for trial cruises with volunteer passengers
- Venezuela oil official sent to prison for 2 years for bribes
- Hong Kong: Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more months
- SpaceX launches, lands Starship in 1st successful flight
- Clemson DE Foster changes mind, will return to Tigers
- Eye on education, Alan Page puts treasured art up for sale
- Largest global survey analyzing healthcare leaders, Philips’ Future Health Index 2021 report reveals APAC’s ambitions for digital transformation, but staff shortages and inexperience could hinder progress
- Largest global survey analyzing healthcare leaders, Philips’ Future Health Index 2021 report reveals Singapore’s ambitions for digital transformation, but staff shortages and inexperience could hinder progress
- Gray stays perfect at home, Rockies beat Giants, 6-5
- Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial
- DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener
- La Russa's extra-inning gaffe stings White Sox in loss
- EU ready to 'discuss' coronavirus vaccine patent waivers
- Google says 20% of workers will be remote, many more hybrid
- Coface Quarterly Barometer: US leads the global recovery, emerging economies lag behind
- Etiqa Launches AMBER – A Holistic Retirement Ecosystem That Supports Customers with Their Physical, Mental and Financial Health for Better Quality of Life
- Ray Miller, ex-manager and coach in Orioles HOF, dies at 76
- Minnesota adds grad transfer Sutherlin from New Hampshire
- Danish pumps supply water to Crimea despite EU sanctions
- LEADING OFF: Cole-McCullers, Willie Mays' 90th birthday
- Walker returns from injury, scores 32 as Celtics whip Magic
- Covid, Cyber, Compliance and ESG top risk concerns for financial services sector: Allianz
- Driving Competitiveness by Closing Skills Gaps – Over Half of Employers Need External Help
- US Justice Department worried about Arizona Senate recount
- Duvall drives in 4, Marlins roll past Diamondbacks 8-0
- Cernak has goal and 2 assists, Lightning beat Stars 6-2
- India doesn't name Huawei among participants in 5G trials
- Grigorenko, Bjorkstrand lift Blue Jackets past Predators 4-2
- Capitals beat Rangers 4-2 in fight-filled game
- CUHK Business School Research Finds FinTech Innovations Can Enhance the Stability and Profitability of Financial Institutions in Emerging Markets
- Alibaba Printing Continues To Dominate The Printing Industry With Sticker Printing Service
- French boats stage protest off Jersey in fishing row
- Most New Zealand IPL players to return home Friday
- Ozuna hits grand slam, Braves beat Nats in Fried's return
- Oshie has a hat trick, Capitals beat depleted Rangers 4-2
- Monterrey downs Columbus to advance in the Champions League
- Senators surge to 5-1 victory over Canadiens
- Capela, Hawks pull away late to take 135-103 win over Suns
- Asia Today: Fiji sequesters hospital staff after COVID death
- Joel Embiid has 34 points in 3 quarters, 76ers beat Rockets
- Lilliard scores 32, Trail Blazers rout Cavaliers 141-105
- US, China to assess Phase 1 deal soon, Biden trade chief says
- Bagley's fast start helps Kings race past Pacers 104-93
- UN says 155 million people faced severe hunger last year
- Morant, Grizzlies hold on for 138-132 win over Wolves
- G7 issues statement backing Taiwan's entry into WHO, WHA
- Australian mom convicted of killing 4 children seeks pardon
- Hawks pulled away late to rout Suns 135-103
- Gregorius' slam holds up in Phillies' 5-4 win over Brewers
- Fleury scores shootout winner, Ducks beat Blues 3-2
- Bucks edge Wizards 135-134 to earn fourth straight victory
- Red-hot Stanton powers Yankees past Astros again, 6-3
- Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
- Pietrangelo gets winner for Golden Knights in OT over Wild
- US Embassy message sparks online anger in China
- Yang makes first start in majors; Rangers beat Twins 3-1
- Jordan Clarkson scores 30 points, Jazz rout Spurs 126-94
- Nikola Jokic, Nuggets start fast, cool off Knicks
- Cronenworth, Padres beat Pirates 4-2 to win series
- Josh Naylor homers as Indians edge Royals 5-4
- Baseball Glance
- Australian COVID-19 travel restrictions challenged in court
- Today in History
- Will waiving vaccine patents end 'vaccine nationalism?'
- Biden hits schools goal even as many students learn remotely
- Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against
- General: China's Africa outreach poses threat from Atlantic
- Ukraine wants aid, NATO support from Blinken's visit
- Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement
- China suspends economic dialogue with Australia
- Did agents raid home of wrong woman over Jan. 6 riot? Maybe.
- Officials: Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes
- Candelario homers as Tigers beat Red Sox 6-5 in 10 innings
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Jets clinch playoff spot, beating Flames to end skid
- Ramadan in China: Faithful dwindle under limits on religion
- Hertl scores twice to help Sharks defeat Avalanche 3-2
- Club America eliminates Portland in the Champions League
- Rizzo hits winning single in 11th, Cubs beat Dodgers 6-5
- Taiwanese radio host's mother killed by drunk driver
- Kopitar hits 1,000 points, Kings knock off Coyotes 4-2
- Polish grannies demonstrate for democracy
- Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
- India hits another grim record as it scrambles oxygen supply
- On the ground and afar, diaspora boosts India's virus fight
- JustKitchen making big moves in Taiwan and abroad
- Jill Biden to meet military spouses during stop in Colorado
- Caitlyn Jenner to critics: 'I move on' she says in interview
- Teoscar Hernández gets key hit as Blue Jays beat A's 9-4
- Lowe homers as Rays overcome Ohtani to defeat Angels 3-1
- Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
- Germany voices cautious hope for improved EU-Turkey ties
- Over 150 new Rewards are now available on the yuu App. Redeem amazing Rewards for as little as 400 yuu Points and link your Hang Seng enJoy Card for 20% Points rebate!
- Hong Kong: Critics slam Beijing crackdown ahead of Jimmy Lai trial
- UK heads to polls in array of elections, including key Scotland vote
- DEUTZ AG: High hopes for 2021 following a successful start to the year for DEUTZ
- Rugby league star Hayne to spend nearly 4 years in jail
- NASCAR returns to roots with sleek new pony cars for 2022
- Dubai luxury home market soars as world's rich flee pandemic
- The Latest: Indonesia bans traveling home for Eid al-Fitr
- S. Korea raids activist's office over anti-North leaflets
- AP PHOTOS: Dwindling Armenians show Easter faith in Romania
- Canadian boxer Many Bujold fighting for Olympic berth
- Asian stocks mostly higher on hopes for pandemic recovery
- Palestinian arrested over West Bank attack after 3-day chase
- Netflix series signals racial breakthrough in Italian TV
- French FM in Lebanon with a message of 'great firmness'
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- 6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan
- Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?
- On social media, memories pop up from a pandemic still going
- Pro-Taiwan Formosa Club to launch Indo-Pacific chapter
- Volkswagen profits jump as China leads pandemic rebound
- artnet AG: Artnet News Launches Artnet News Pro, Bringing Data-Driven Reporting to Industry Insiders
- EU to let US, Canada, Norway join military mobility project
- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced for Tiananmen vigil
- Anti-Olympic petition gains tens of thousands of signatures
- COVID: How can India keep the virus from spreading further?
- What do Indian COVID patients go through after testing positive?
- EU ready to discuss US vaccine patent proposal
- A delightful Epicurean Journeys new chef de cuisine, Cheung Kwok Pong, at Ya Ge at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei
- Taiwan envoy to US calls for greater bilateral cooperation
- SunMirror AG strengthens its management with Lester Kemp as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO)
- Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
- Taiwan denies plans to evacuate citizens from India due to COVID situation
- EU weighs military training mission for Mozambique
- CIFI’s contracted sales grew by 104% year on year to RMB26.46 billion in April 2021
- Vatican conference features Fauci, Francis — and Aerosmith
- Thailand assures foreign residents they can be vaccinated
- School holds underwater graduation in southern Taiwan
- World mulls next step as US backs IP waiver on vaccines
- Biden ready to sell $2.3T infrastructure plan in Louisiana
- China will not necessarily attack Taiwan just because it can: Ex-AIT chairman
- China rejects G-7 criticism on human rights
- Taiwan to open COVID vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and over
- Nintendo profits boom as people stuck at home play games
- African World Cup qualifying groups postponed to September
- International Criminal Court sentences Ugandan rebel to 25 years in prison for 61 war crimes and crimes against humanity
- Int'l Court sentences Ugandan to 25 years for war crimes
- Taiwan prepared for crash landing of China’s Long March rocket
- French fishermen gather boats in post-Brexit license protest
- EU Court advisor: Polish regime for judges against EU law
- Taiwan court ruling on Macau citizen opens door to international same-sex marriages
- European powers call on Israel to halt settlement expansion
- Mutua Madrid Open Results
- US downplays prospect of post-Brexit trade deal with UK
- Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
- Madrid loses lawsuit against Spanish league over TV rights
- Tavatanakit and Thitikul lead home LPGA Thailand by 1
- Microsoft pledges to let EU users keep data inside bloc
- Super Thursday: Britain heads to polls in array of elections
- New Zealand pauses quarantine-free travel to Australian state
- Pfzier and BioNTech to donate vaccines for Olympic athletes
- A tax guide for small-business owners
- Bank of England maintains rates, voices optimism on recovery
- Pope: God doesn't distinguish between natives, foreigners
- Gunmen kill former TV presenter then escape in Afghanistan
- Alun Wyn Jones to captain Lions for South Africa tour
- EU proposes coordinated approach to develop COVID-19 drugs
- Girl's death in Japan prompts probe of alleged bullying
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- On the verge of another German title, Bayern looks to future
- Qatar orders arrest of finance minister in corruption probe
- May Day rallies in Greece halt ferries, disrupt flights
- China condemns G7 statement censuring Beijing, supporting Taiwan
- US unemployment claims fall to a pandemic low of 498,000
- National Teacher of Year focuses on individual student needs
- Eulogy for Hans van Baalen
- Belarus bans sale of Nivea cosmetics and Skoda cars
- Productivity rebounds at solid 5.4% rate in first quarter
- David Oyelowo fulfills new directing passion in 'Water Man'
- WTA L'Open 35 De Saint-Malo Results
- Magic, AdventHealth teaming up for fan vaccination event
- SRX format to reward driver skills, smarts on short tracks
- 1 dead after car strikes crowd outside Texas restaurant
- N. Carolina abortion ban after 20 weeks before appeals court
- Israel accuses Spanish woman of aiding banned militant group
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Play it again, Sam: Polish city recruits new bugle players
- Flash mobs in Myanmar's biggest city avoid deadly response
- Former Maldives president survives bomb attack
- Britain to use G-7 meeting to press for climate finance
- Interpol joins land and sea search for 2 Spanish children
- Taiwan foreign minister tells Australian media about China threat
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- In the shadow of COVID-19, a toll on entertainment workers
- Slow down when markets move too fast; make the profits last
- USL Championship Glance
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Biden's plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters
- German man extradited from Senegal to face terrorism charges
- Judge temporarily stays ruling in eviction moratorium case
- Streaming revenue boosts ViacomCBS Q1 results
- US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections
- US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines
- Arrested youth detention center worker was fired, rehired
- Morocco recalls its ambassador to Germany as tensions rise
- Animal Crossing among 4 inductees to Video Game Hall of Fame
- NY AG: Broadband industry behind fake FCC comments
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Sheriff: Army trainee arrested after hijacking school bus
- Somalia says it has resumed diplomatic ties with Kenya
- Taiwan needs to acquire electronic warfare capabilities
- Man City follows Milan path to final from UEFA legal clash
- Estonia files protest over alleged Russian air violation
- An online post helps both the hungry and a chef in Ramadan
- Nadal reaches Madrid Open quarters, Barty into final
- Flock of giant California condors trash woman's home
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- BC-GLF--LPGA Thailand Scores
- Safety McCain released by Dolphins to make room for rookie
- Spanish league's top 4 teams meet in tight title chase
- Hall of Fame creating behavioral health program for players
- Goats return to Reagan Library to eat and create a firebreak
- Rapper G Herbo charged with lying to federal investigators
- In major move, South Africa to end captive lion industry
- Iraq's prank TV show depicting IS attacks taken off air
- Colorado man suspected in wife's presumed death due in court
- Russia approves single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine
- 1 dead, 6 sickened in Indiana; carbon monoxide suspected
- UN: Cutting methane quickly key to curbing dangerous warming
- Thai court grants bail to pro-democracy protest leader
- First woman completing sport analytics degree at Syracuse U
- Cypriots will need tests or inoculation to eat out, worship
- Facebook's oversight board: Watchdog or distraction?
- Dethroned Juventus hosts Milan with CL hopes on the line
- Chicago suburb set to pay reparations, but not all on board
- Alcohol deaths in England, Wales, hit 20-year high last year
- Strong sales from Tapestry, Lee maker show clothing rebound
- The Latest: COVID-19 forces Winnipeg Goldeyes to move to US
- UN releases $65 million to aid Ethiopia, most for Tigray
- Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; suspect in custody, authorities say
- 3 injured in Idaho middle school shooting; suspect captured
- Manchester United to meet Villareal in Europa League final
- Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case
- Olympic track and field champion Tamara Press dies at 83
- Albanian officials want ex-minister tried over deadly blast
- Italian Navy rescues fisherman reportedly shot off Libya
- NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call
- PWHPA to hold week-long, 3-team tournament in Calgary
- Ed Sheeran becomes shirt sponsor of English club Ipswich
- Kentucky adds Antigua, Coleman to coaching staff
- NHL fines New York Rangers $250,000 for 'demeaning' public comments about player safety head George Parros
- Feud breaks out among GOP lawmakers over Snake River dams
- Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death
- Rights report: State of Afghan women's health care grim
- Knoxville's Black community protests after student deaths
- Egyptian, Turkish officials end talks with no clear progress
- Family upset that US youths get Italy's harshest sentence
- EU mulls new reaction force as previous one gathers dust
- Police: Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed injured in blast
- Germany makes AstraZeneca vaccine available to all adults
- Cyclones add versatile Izaiah Brockington from Penn State
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- EXPLAINER: Why patents on COVID vaccines are so contentious
- Weinstein sues lawyer Jose Baez, seeks return of $1M in fees
- Back to chasing French league for PSG as European dream ends
- Carlos Carrasco return delayed until late May by Mets
- Passenger jet lands safely in LA after bird strikes engine
- Former Red Sox boss Lucchino heads to the minors with WooSox
- France to play 3 rugby tests in Australia this July
- NFL sets offseason schedule, still plans mandatory minicamps
- The Angels have designated Albert Pujols for assignment, abruptly ending the superstar's decade with the team.
- Slugger Albert Pujols designated for assignment by Angels
- Study: Residents left big metros during pandemic for family
- Del Crandall, star Braves catcher and ex-manager, dies at 91
- Italy set to vaccinate small island populations in one go
- Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security
- At least 25 dead during Brazilian police raid in Rio
- AP source: Ex-New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver to be returned to federal prison after home confinement is denied
- Gaza reporter says she was beaten for not wearing headscarf
- Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies
- Hertha beats Freiburg to leave Bundesliga relegation zone
- General says US may train Afghan forces in other countries
- Colorado GOP lawmaker who used racist term is reprimanded
- OF Springer expected to miss more than 10 days, Jays GM says
- Alabama jury deliberates fate of officer charged with murder
- Floyd Mayweather returning for June 6 exhibition fight
- AP source: Sheldon Silver ordered back to federal prison
- Netanyahu challenger issues call for national unity
- Mandaloun and Essential Quality won't run in Preakness
- German Summaries
- German Results
- US women to play Summer Series in Texas ahead of Olympics
- Pacers suspend assistant coach, fine Bitadze after dust-up
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Oklahoma WR Bridges, RB McGowan no longer with team
- US says fate of nuclear pact up to Iran as talks resume
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Holocaust survivor who led Yad Vashem memorial dies at 94
- Grand jury indicts Puerto Rico boxer in lover's death
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Ex-health chief: Docs wrote excessive opioid prescriptions
- Some in GOP worry new limits will hurt their voters, too
- Indianapolis signs 5 draft picks, 5 undrafted free agents
- Cardinal Health, Etsy fall; Kellogg, Sally Beauty rise
- Palestinians, Israeli settlers scuffle in east Jerusalem
- Pizza chef Bruno DiFabio gets prison time for tax evasion
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Clemson and volleyball coach cut ties with team in flux
- Union asks Argentina to fire coach for sexual harassment
- Hazard apologizes after upsetting Real Madrid fans
- Josh Duggar released as he awaits trial on child pornography
- Devils moving AHL franchise from Binghamton to Utica
- Insurer AXA halts ransomware crime reimbursement in France
- Nadal, nearing 35, says retirement not on his mind at all
- Fed warns US financial system remains vulnerable to threats
- MATCHDAY: Leicester resumes quest to reach Champions League
- Phillies' Wheeler tosses 3-hitter, fans 8 in 2-0 victory
- Braves bring back C Tyler Flowers on minor league deal
- Europa League Glance
- Man United finally reaches major final under Solskjaer
- Rangers rally for 4-3 win in 10th vs extra-struggling Twins
- Altuve's birthday HR answers boos, Astros top Torres, Yanks
- Florida gov signs GOP voting law critics call 'un-American'
- Utah affirms transgender right to change birth certificates
- Wyoming politicians avoid Liz Cheney peril ahead of vote
- Beyond Meat falls short of Q1 forecasts due to lower prices
- Virgin Orbit aims to launch multiple satellites in June
- Laporta leads after opening round in the Canary Islands
- Business Highlights: Unemployment claims, Facebook board
- 'We Build The Wall' co-founder indicted on tax charges
- Forward Aundre Hyatt transfers to Rutgers from LSU.
- Texas man charged with attempted capital murder faces trial
- Judge alters "red flag" process after Indiana FedEx shooting
- NCAA reaches a key moment as transgender laws multiply
- Personal ties: Harris' family in India grapples with COVID
- Villarreal reaches Europa League final; Arsenal eliminated
- Hijacked gloves, politicization concerns in 2020 census
- AP FACT CHECK: Yes, Trump lost election despite what he says
- Glacier National Park demand outweighs ticket availability
- Alabama House drops resistance, OKs medical marijuana bill
- Review: Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie reunite and have a blast
- R&B singer Aaron Neville, 80, retires from touring
- BC-GLF--Canary Islands Championship Scores
- Darren Clarke shoots 66 to take Regions Tradition lead
- Authorities: Teacher disarmed sixth-grade girl who shot 2 students, custodian at Idaho middle school
- Walker allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Mets walk past Cards 4-1
- Altuve responds to jeers with homer, Astros beat Yankees 7-4
- Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9
- Apple's app store chief fends off attacks in antitrust trial
- Minnesota police at scene of bank robbery with hostages
- Florida man convicted in plot to attack pro-Trump protesters
- Arizona bill banning 'biased' topics in schools advances
- NCAA proposal will reduce contact in preseason football camp
- Indians top Royals for 1st 4-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium
- Darlington Raceway set for first of 2 NASCAR weekends
- Canadian Pacific gets procedural OK in bid for US railroad
- 'Piano Pat,' Montana Tiki bar entertainer for decades, dies
- Blast from past as Mickelson opens with 64 at Quail Hollow
- Survivor of subway crash reflects on decision to change cars
- Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin
- Grichuk drives in 5, Jays beat A's 10-4 for series split
- Court: Black ex-Hawkeyes can proceed with parts of lawsuit
- Zion, Pelicans primed for last-gasp bid to make postseason
- Freeman sits; Braves complete 1st sweep of Nats since 2014
- At funeral, fallen Watauga deputies remembered as 'heroes'
- St. Louis man sentenced to life in death of son and 2 others
- Saints add Huggins to depleted interior defensive line
- Pats add depth at kicker, sign undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin
- Peloton expects to lose $165 million in revenue from recall
- Opposition grows to 4th cruise ship dock in Mexico's Cozumel
- What a run! Yanks' Torres scores from 1st on infield single
- Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- EU leaders to talk over social strategy in Porto summit
- UK: Conservatives score shock win in Labour Party stronghold
- China urges UN states not to attend Xinjiang event next week
- Maldives ex-president in 'critical condition' after bomb attack
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Top Aussie female sailor Curtis picked to join SailGP squad
- AP source: Presbyterian hiring Ark. HS coach who never punts
- Governor says Utah won't mandate masks in schools next fall
- Rockies minor leaguer Welker gets 80-game drug suspension
- Duvall's homer helps Marlins complete sweep of Arizona, 3-1
- Carter scores career-high 4 goals, Penguins blast Sabres 8-4
- Appeals court: Ex-US Rep Brown should get new trial
- McLeod, Blackwood lead Devils to 2-1 win over Islanders
- Bulls complete sweep of Hornets in LaVine's return, 120-99
- Bruins beat Rangers 4-0 for 5th victory in 6 games
- DeBrincat's OT score lifts Blackhawks past Hurricanes 2-1
- Man charged with stabbing two Asian women in San Francisco
- Matthews scores NHL-leading 40th goal, Leafs beat Canadiens
- Maldives president says explosion that wounded former leader Mohamed Nasheed was an attack on the country’s democracy
- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 10 months over June 4 assembly
- Maldives leader: Blast that hurt Nasheed attacked democracy
- Carter scores career-high 4 goals, Penguins beat Sabres 8-4
- UN official reports undeclared Syrian chemical warfare agent
- Doncic, Mavs hold on to beat Irving, Nets 113-109 for sweep
- French Senate backs Taiwan's entry in international organizations
- Doncic, Mavericks beat Nets 113-109 to sweep season series
- Pistons snap skid with 111-97 win over Grizzlies
- LEADING OFF: Pujols seeks new home, Arenado vs Rockies,
- LeVert's late burst helps Pacers beat Hawks 133-126
- Japan set to extend virus emergency in Tokyo through May 31
- Wizards beat Raptors in OT, Toronto playoff bid nearly over
- Taiwan's Kaohsiung unveils plans to make all schools bilingual
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces in letter that she won't seek reelection
- Jens Spahn: Germany's third COVID wave appears to be 'broken'
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking re-election
- Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death
- Top U.S., China and Russia diplomats to speak on cooperation
- Australian sports body apologizes over gymnastics report
- Today in History
- Influencing Future of Cloud Security with MITRE ATT&CK® for Containers
- AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
- Big US job gain expected, if employers found enough workers
- Argentine clinics struggle despite COVID-19 crisis
- Global stocks rally into US jobs report amid surging commodity prices
- Rio's deadly police shootout prompts claims of abuse
- China reports April exports surge 32.3% over year ago as global demand strengthens; imports rise 43.1%
- Canucks stop 6-game skid with 6-3 victory over Oilers
- Indonesia's Sinabung spews column of volcanic ash into sky
- Taiwan's TSMC launches employee donation drive to support India
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking reelection
- China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic
- Australian PM's bungle backs Beijing's ambitions on Taiwan
- Sino Jet Named the Largest Fleet in Asia Pacific for the Second Time
- Taiwan's Experimental Bistro ranked 4th in Asia's 50 Best Bars
- Cases rise, pressure grows on Modi to impose strict lockdown
- In booting Cheney, 'My Kevin' leads GOP back to Trump
- Stephen Curry scores 34 points, leads Warriors past Thunder
- Clippers rout Lakers 118-94, move into No. 3 spot in West
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- With ambassador picks, Biden faces donor vs. diversity test
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- COVID: Nepal reeling from a deadly second coronavirus wave
- Taiwan’s Asus ZenFone 8 series specs leaked ahead of launch
- Rays score 7 runs in 8th to complete 4-game sweep of Angels
- Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight
- Personal ties: Harris' family in India grapples with COVID
- GOP seeks unity, even if that means embracing election lie
- COVID: Indian courts demand government accountability
- Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas
- India's disaster hangs over countries facing COVID-19 surges
- Belarus: Lukashenko slams 'dumb' Germany torture trial
- Former Syracuse QB Eric Dungey not giving up on his dreams
- BC-GLF--Wells Fargo Scores
- EU leaders attend summit in person for 1st time this year
- China opens Everest's north side to 38 virus-tested climbers
- China shuts down channel for diplomatic dialogue in ongoing row with Australia
- Wild thangs: Double-A team draws 13 walks in an inning
- LEADING OFF: Pujols seeks new home, Arenado vs Rockies
- Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
- Modi and Bolsonaro: 2 populist leaders' approach to COVID-19
- Marine debris poisoning Taiwan's waters despite government pledge
- Asian shares mostly rise on US rally; eyes on jobs data
- Pakistan: Blasphemy law and the economic pitfalls
- YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
- Acrobatic theater troupe to perform breathtaking stunts in Taipei
- Japan Airlines scraps several Taiwan routes during summer 2021
- Pakistan PM heading to Saudi Arabia for talks to boost ties
- German factory production, exports up in March in good sign
- UK's Conservative Party strikes early blow in elections
- Taiwan rations water, drills extra wells amid record drought
- Taiwan reports 5 COVID cases imported from Philippines, India, and UK
- Germany: Intelligence agency labels Pegida 'anti-constitutional'
- Pakistan wins toss and bats, looks to clinch Zimbabwe series
- China propels BMW to strong profits, Germany lags
- Polish envoy to Taiwan lauds strong bilateral ties at national day event
- US citizen in Thailand charged with murdering Thai wife
- The Latest: German official warns against quick reopening
- Taiwan's China Airlines fined NT$1 million for breaking COVID rules
- Taiwanese DUI victim’s parents reject apology from South Korean driver's wife
- NCKUH playing key role in Taiwan's COVID emergency relief to India
- China discounts possibility of harm from falling rocket
- Israel says troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers in West Bank
- Taiwan’s exports surged by 38.7% in April
- Japan set to extend state of emergency by three weeks to May 31
- Tokyo Olympic head says Bach visit to Japan could be 'tough'
- Woodfibre LNG signs second sales agreement with BP Gas Marketing Limited
- Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
- Carbon emissions from energy dropped 10% in the EU last year
- Doctors in Nepal warn of major crisis as virus cases surge
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 5/10/2021
- High-level talks resume on returning US to Iran nuclear deal
- Police from 3 EU nations to join Slovenia border control
- WTA L'Open 35 De Saint-Malo Results
- Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
- AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
- Bottas edges Verstappen, Hamilton in 1st practice in Spain
- Taiwan's April exports surge, propelled by chip exports
- Chinese in Iraq blocked from flying home after virus cases
- Tavatanakit leads Thitikul by 3 strokes at LPGA Thailand
- Myanmar's Karen insurgents burn another government outpost
- UK to offer under-40s alternative to AstraZeneca shot
- Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- WHO panel set to decide on emergency use of Chinese vaccine
- Ministry of Labor fines Taiwan Railways Administration for violating safety rules
- Texas GOP's voting restriction bill passes key House vote
- Pressure rises for India lockdown; surge breaks record again
- Mutua Madrid Open Results
- US envoy in Sudan in a bid to resolve Ethiopia’s dam dispute
- TV's growth is a boon for 'diverse voices' among novelists
- London high-rise blaze raises new concerns about cladding
- Albanian lawmakers to investigate president for impeachment
- Nepali climber summits Everest 25th time, breaks record
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Glenn Close on 8 Oscar nods with no wins: 'I am not a loser'
- Federal grand jury indicts 4 former Minneapolis police officers on charges they violated George Floyd's civil rights
- Ahead of Harris meeting, Mexico president accuses US
- Grand jury indicts 4 ex-cops involved in George Floyd death
- Europe's human rights court finds fault with Polish tribunal
- University of Hartford sports drops from Division I to III
- Oil prices climb as China, U.S. economic data lift markets
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Bosnia Serbs honor controversial Nobel Literature winner
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Belgian court OKs extradition of Greek far-right lawmaker
- Suárez to face old friend Messi with title in the balance
- Sherpa guide scales Mount Everest for record 25th time
- WTO chief: Vaccine waiver helpful, not key for virus fight
- Thiem defeats Isner to reach Madrid Open semifinals
- Spaniards hold their breath as sweeping virus measures end
- New coronavirus cases set record in Thailand's capital
- PGA Tour Schedule
- NJ school: We've addressed educator's trans-rant beer toss
- Jurors continue deliberations in murder trial of officer
- Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting
- Angelina Jolie lets Taylor Sheridan drag her through hell
- Chair says UN climate talks in Glasgow must be COVID-safe
- Brazil's Amazon deforestation surged in April after pledges
- World Health Organization chief announces authorization for emergency use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
- Yellen picks top Fed banking regulator as acting comptroller
- Chelsea aims to slow Man City 'winning machine' in EPL clash
- TripAdvisor removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum
- Bayern coach Hansi Flick confirms talks over Germany job
- French arrest 3 reported neo-Nazis suspected of attack plot
- After pandemic pullback, DJ Khaled shares his 'light show'
- BMW confirms 2021 outlook, but sees volatility ahead
- Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida ports
- Anti-Islam group called extremist by German state intel
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- EU chided for not ensuring improved social rights at summit
- EXPLAINER: What are cicadas and why do they bug some people?
- Chamber of Commerce seeks end to enhanced US jobless aid
- Pakistan hopes to finish suspended T20 league in UAE
- Scotland: Hopes of second independence vote on "knife-edge"
- DA drops 'vicious lies' defense, pleads guilty in sex case
- New English travel curbs for Turkey jeopardize CL final
- Jets cut 6 including WR Doctson, sign 4 of 10 draft picks
- US, Britain/Ireland teams hit by stomach bug at Walker Cup
- Witnesses: Girl killed in fire possibly trying to save dogs
- Pakistan allows indicted opposition leader to travel abroad
- UK to lift overseas vacation ban May 17, allow visits without quarantine to “green list” nations but not Spain, France
- EU says patent waiver idea misses point of vaccine shortage
- Lions sign Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow through 2026 season
- Wilson good to go after injury, eager to move on from dustup
- Pakistan 268-4 vs Zimbabwe after the Alis put on 236
- UEFA: 9 of the 12 Super League clubs formally renounce the breakaway; 3 other teams face disciplinary action
- Baseball's Bobby Valentine running for mayor of hometown
- NYC still storing COVID-19 victims in refrigerated trucks
- US sets another pandemic high for air travel at 1.64 million
- US drops Trump plan for more biometric data on immigrants
- Ukraine says 2 soldiers killed in east amid Russia tensions
- GOP lawmaker charged in Oregon Capitol protest has COVID
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- UEFA deal with 9 Super League clubs; 3 rebels face sanctions
- NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air
- California's population fell for first time in history
- Hezbollah leader backs Iran talks with US, Saudi Arabia
- Busy Alvarez back in Texas for unification bout vs. Saunders
- Man U co-owner vows better fan relations, stadium upgrade
- Administration allocates $21.6 billion in rental assistance
- Georgia judge sets October trial in slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
- AP source: No cutting players because they are unvaccinated
- NC budget dance slowed as GOP leaders differ on bottom line
- Charges imminent in Minnesota bank hostage case
- Belarus leader bristles at criminal complaint in Germany
- NBC's White rides rollercoaster of crazy Premier League week
- California man accused of selling fake vaccination cards
- US slams Iran-backed Yemen rebels for snubbing UN envoy
- Coroner: 3 killed after apparently igniting black powder
- 3 arrested can challenge Louisiana pipeline trespass law
- Mexico City exhales as COVID-19 infections fall
- Mickelson 11 shots worse, still in the mix at Quail Hollow
- Russell Westbrook 1 triple-double from Big O's NBA record
- Reds 1B Joey Votto goes on injured list with broken thumb
- Palestinian emergency service says 53 injured in Jerusalem clashes with Israeli police, including 23 hospitalized
- Column: Guthrie paved the way, still hoping more will follow
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Fire at medical marijuana lab in Italy kills 1, injures 3
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Proposed new Justice Dept. rule on firearms requires homemade kits to include serial numbers in 'ghost guns' crackdown
- Justice Dept. rule would aim to crack down on 'ghost guns'
- Arnaus has halfway lead at Canary Islands Championship by 1
- 19 charged in ride-hailing fake driver account scheme
- US consumer borrowing posts another strong showing in March
- Danish Standings
- Danish Results
- Bye, Dad: Tennis star Sofia Kenin fires father as her coach
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Cowabunga! More than 800 turtles rescued from storm drains
- Police: Man killed in shootout with North Carolina officers
- Jets kick off rookie camp with 'high energy' Saleh in charge
- Indians catcher Roberto Pérez has finger surgery, out months
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Houston's Verlander making progress after Tommy John surgery
- Corruption, economic woes spark deadly protests in Colombia
- GOP seeks a candidate that can end its exile in Virginia
- The Latest: Virus KOs Canada from Olympic gymnastics event
- Colombia expels Cuban; Havana says move 'groundless'
- Ex-Salvadoran legislator charged with dealing with gangs
- Expedia, Roku rise; Beyond Meat, Planet Fitness fall
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- NASA's new chief big on climate, hedges on 2024 moon landing
- Dutch Standings
- Dutch Results
- Van der Poel, Ferrand-Prevot win short track MTB races
- Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
- NJ paying $1.3M to consultant to advise on women's prison
- Defense: Utah man charged with killing wife had brain injury
- Ethiopian Orthodox Church patriarch blasts Tigray 'genocide'
- Augsburg loses in Stuttgart on Weinzierl's return as coach
- BC-US--Index, US
- Business Highlights: Job growth slows, stocks post records
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Real Sociedad beats Elche 2-0 in Spanish league
- Harper, Segura return for Phillies to start against Braves
- EXPLAINER: How activists target CDC vaccine tracking system
- Vikings sign TE Shane Zylstra from Minnesota State
- Newcastle close to EPL safety after stunning Leicester 4-2
- Penguins goalies Jarry, Smith out for finale vs. Sabres
- Ex-Guatemalan soldier deported, faces 1982 massacre charges
- Yilmaz stars as Lille wins 3-0 to move 4 points ahead of PSG
- French Standings
- French Results
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Army trainee waives bond hearing in school bus hijack case
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Canucks' Zack MacEwen suspended game for kneeing
- Stefanik's rise toward leadership job irks conservatives
- Borgata drops trade secrets lawsuit against Ocean Casino
- 1st week of landmark trial against opioid distributors ends
- Former acting Defense chief to testify on Jan. 6 response
- Davies, Pederson lead Cubs over Pirates 3-2, 4th win in row
- Defending champ Stricker joins 4-way Regions Tradition tie
- TCU adds 6th, 7th DI transfers in 2 former Texas A&M players
- Police officer, federal agent shot, wounded in Memphis
- Pelicans' Williamson out indefinitely with fractured finger
- Oklahoma governor signs ban on teaching critical race theory
- Brewers sign utilityman Hernán Pérez to minor league deal
- Saban tapes message encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated
- Man charged in stabbings of 2 Asian women a no-show in court
- Connecticut man charged with misusing $2.9 million PPP loan
- Nadal: Madrid loss a step backward ahead of French Open
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- MATCHDAY: Man City, Bayern Munich on verge of winning titles
- Coronavirus digest: India's southern states order stricter lockdowns
- Antonio Guterres lays out vision for second term as UN chief
- Chicharito hopes to face Vela in this year's 1st El Tráfico
- White House releases Jan. logs of visitors to Biden, aides
- 5 of 30 MLB teams able to relax coronavirus protocols
- What to expect from the star-studded Vax Live fundraiser
- Broncos place Ja'Wuan James on non-football injury list
- Breeze eases plan to rely on students as flight attendants
- Twins put Buxton on 10-day IL with hip strain
- US surfer John John Florence injured in Australian event
- Union's Jose Martínez suspended for 2 additional games
- Washington Post says US secretly obtained reporters' records
- 17-year-old killed at junior basketball game in Australia
- Video shows Texas police shoot man who had club, box cutter
- LEADING OFF: Twins' Buxton, Reds' Votto added to IL
- Gaetz, Greene take mantle of Trump's populism at rally
- Kemar Lawrence leaves Anderlecht for Toronto
- India’s youths pitch in on social media during COVID crisis, getting life lessons
- Interior drops Trump proposal for Arctic offshore drilling
- Aubrey Plaza marries longtime boyfriend director Jeff Baena
- US allows diplomats, embassy families to leave Nepal
- Angels boost catching depth, acquire Drew Butera from Texas
- NZ batsman Tim Seifert remains in India after COVID positive
- Buffalo tabs Michigan's Linguist to take over football team
- Rachel Zoll, much-admired AP religion writer, dead at 55
- Australian Olympic Committee ensures Indigenous inclusion
- California agency approves warehouse rule for air quality
- Embiid strengthens MVP bid, 76ers hold off Pelicans 109-107
- Greiss makes 22 saves, Red Wings rally to beat Blue Jackets
- Capitals lose to Flyers, miss chance to reclaim 1st in East
- Stars keep playoff hopes alive with 5-2 win over Lightning
- Rookie Wade Allison scores twice, Flyers beat Capitals 4-2
- Lee Teng-hui's daughter to chair Taiwan democracy foundation
- Trout says he "broke down" over Pujols' departure from Halos
- LaVine, White score 25 as Bulls beat Celtics 121-99
- Embiid, 76ers hold off Pelicans to close in on East title
- Reds' Wiley has no-hitter thru 6 innings against Indians
- Diaz powers Marlins to 6-1 win over reeling Brewers
- Bucks beat Rockets 141-133, tie Nets for 2nd place in East
- Costa Rica orders ex priest held on sex abuse charges
- 'Keep alive memory' of WWII victims, urges Germany's Merkel
- Nats rout Yankees 11-4 on late homers and 3 errors
- Truck Series champ Sheldon Creed wins at Darlington
- After lull, cases spread in Vietnam's cities, provinces
- Hornets top Magic 122-112, inch closer to play-in tournament
- Phillies offense breaks out in 12-2 rout of Morton, Braves
- Doncic, Mavs cruise past Cavs 110-90 to stay in 5th in West
- Kaprizov scores in OT as Wild beat Ducks 4-3
- Pakistan opposition leader stopped from leaving country
- Nats use 6-run inning to beat Yankees 11-4
- Death toll in Mexico City subway collapse rises to 26
- Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miley throws fourth no-hitter of MLB season in 3-0 victory over Cleveland Indians
- A's Sean Manaea has no-hitter through seven against Rays
- Reds' Miley pitches season's 4th no-hitter against Indians
- Mariners rebound from being no-hit with 5-4 win at Rangers
- Flaherty (6-0) homers as Cardinals, Arenado beat Rockies 5-0
- Carlos Rodón, White Sox beat Royals 3-0
- Lindor's homer lifts Mets after dugout exchange with McNeil
- Bogdanovic scores career-high 48 points, Jazz beat Nuggets
- COVID: EU seals new BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine deal
- John McCain Prize fitting tribute for Taiwan president's statesmanship
- Gurriel's 4 RBIs lead Astros to 10-4 win over Blue Jays
- Wondolowski scores 2 late goals, Earthquakes top RSL 2-1
- San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1
- Real, Barcelona and Juventus defend Super League amid UEFA threats
- Today in History
- Burkina Faso's army chaplains tested by extremist conflict
- Last wild macaw in Rio is lonely and looking for love
- Biden move to share vaccine designed to spread US influence
- Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
- Prospects dim for passage of LGBTQ rights bill in Senate
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Manaea's no-hit bid ends, A's win on second big hit by Brown
- Twins hit 3 homers in rainy 7-3 win over Tigers
- Spurs hold off Kings 113-104 to end five-game slide
- Suns stay in hunt for NBA's top record, beat Knicks 128-105
- Acer's Stan Shih champions Taiwan's Tainan as site for new ministry
- Marchessault's OT goal lifts Golden Knights past Blues 4-3
- Rantanen, Makar lead Avalanche past Kings 3-2
- Angels snap 5-game skid, blast Dodgers 9-2 in Freeway Series
- Blazers get key tiebreaker with 106-101 win over Lakers
- GOP delegates in Virginia to choose nominee for governor
- Vernon throws 1st no-hitter for North Carolina Central
- Kessel, Soderstrom lead Coyotes past Sharks 5-2
- JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
- Slater hits tiebreaking HR, Giants beat Padres 5-4
- India's surge hits southern states, prompts more lockdowns
- Philippine troops drive away armed rebels from public market
- Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
- In the French language, steps forward and back for women
- Taiwan confirms 3 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Netherlands
- Taiwan representative urges full WHO membership for nation
- LEADING OFF: Twins' Buxton, Reds' Votto added to IL
- BC-GLF--Wells Fargo Scores
- Medics: 200 Palestinians hurt in Al-Aqsa clashes with police
- Antony Blinken calls on WHO to include Taiwan
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Taiwan’s Foxconn confirms COVID infections at India factory
- Japanese Standings
- Japanese Results
- Fireworks damage Amsterdam cafe frequented by Ajax fans
- Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties
- AP PHOTOS: Spain takes vaccines to the rural homebound
- Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
- Pakistan opposition leader prevented from leaving country
- Archaeologists discover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome
- Heat warnings issued for 7 cities and counties in southern Taiwan
- Taiwan fines Novotel airport hotel over COVID violations
- Taiwan tissue bank association established
- Barca, Madrid, Juve cling onto Super League, denounce UEFA
- EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no 'magic bullet'
- Crusaders beat Chiefs 24-13 in Super Rugby Aotearoa final
- EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for potential 1.8 billion COVID-19 doses in its biggest vaccine contract so far.
- EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer jab
- South Africa's royal scandal: New Zulu king's claim disputed
- EU leaders adopt Porto declaration on social rights, employment
- Scotland's pro-independence government close to a majority
- German Greens slam party's own mayor over racist language
- Libyan militias briefly take over Tripoli gov’t headquarters
- Verstappen edges Hamilton in 3rd practice at Spanish GP
- AP Week in Pictures: Global
- The Latest: Pakistanis shop ahead of weeklong lockdown
- Japanese Standings
- Japanese Results
- Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
- As India surges, Bangladesh lacks jabs, faces virus variants
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Scottish National Party wins 4th term just short of overall majority
- High-speed train services in UK disrupted after cracks found
- India’s surge hits southern states, prompts more lockdowns
- Brazil star Neymar signs contract extension to 2025 with PSG
- With civil rights charges, Justice Dept. signals priorities
- Mutua Madrid Open Results
- US pipeline company halts some operations after cyberattack
- Congo’s leader in Sudan amid efforts to resolve Nile dispute
- In a small New Hampshire town, the 2020 election still rages
- WTA L'Open 35 De Saint-Malo Results
- Global Forecast-Asia
- States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes
- As US reopens, campuses tighten restrictions for virus
- French Standings
- French Results
- Maldives: Islamic extremists behind attack on ex-president
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- Afghan Interior Ministry says bomb explodes near school in western Kabul, killing at least 25 and wounding over 50
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- Myanmar junta designates shadow government as 'terrorist' group
- USL Championship Glance
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- English Summaries
- Tottenham's CL bid fades further with 3-1 loss to Leeds
- Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton claims 100th career pole position to extend all-time record
- Maryland governor pardoning 34 victims of racial lynching
- F1 Spanish Grand Prix Lineup
- Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- EXPLAINER: Why are people protesting across Colombia?
- Pandemic gives boost as more states move to digital IDs
- EXPLAINER: Did US hiring slow because of a ‘labor shortage’?
- Most All-time Formula One Pole Position Winners
- BC-GLF--LPGA Thailand Scores
- EU, India try again to clinch trade deal, sidelining China
- Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli beats Spezia 4-1 to boost CL hopes
- Bayern Munich wins record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title
- German Football Champions
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Leipzig loss hands Bayern 9th consecutive Bundesliga title
- ND governor vetoes penalizing state colleges over abortions
- Pakistan setting up another 3-day win in 2nd Harare test
- Harvick looks to jumpstart winless year again at Darlington
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Merkel hopeful on Europe summer travel even without vaccine
- Ganna storms to victory in opening time trial at Giro
- Stefanik's political evolution mirrors story of today's GOP
- Avalanches in the French Alps leave 7 people dead
- Atlético draws with Barcelona and keeps Liga lead
- Zverev beats Thiem to return to Madrid Open final
- Ukraine's leader marks end of WWII in village near Russia
- NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams
- Wayne Rooney's Derby narrowly avoids relegation
- Law enforcement help capture loose zebra in middle Tennessee
- 'We can't worry': At No. 7 in West, Lakers may face play-in
- Crystal Palace beats Sheffield United 2-0, EPL status secure
- Scottish Results
- Scottish Standings
- Archaeologists discover remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome
- Dutch Standings
- Dutch Results
- Lyon rests Depay and routs Lorient 4-1 to move into 3rd spot
- Floyd's brother, nephew react to ex-cops' federal indictment
- Tawny Kitaen, star of '80s rock music videos, dies at 59
- Valencia fans protest against Singaporean owner Peter Lim
- Operator of large pipeline that carries fuel across East Coast says it was victim of ransomware attack
- Massachusetts mom wants outside review of Black teen's death
- DeChambeau takes 1,800-mile detour between rounds at Quail
- US and GB&I battle to a tie in opening session of Walker Cup
- BC-GLF--Canary Islands Championship Scores
- Wilson making quick connections in 1st week as new Jets QB
- Man City made to wait for EPL title after losing to Chelsea
- Greek Results
- Greek Standings
- New York Red Bulls 2, Toronto FC 0
- Burke gets Philadelphia going in 2-0 win over Chicago
- South Dakota St advances to 1st FCS championship game
- Coroner: 3 killed in Illinois blast were apparently fishing
- Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0
- Columbus 3, D.C. United 1
- Nashville 2, New England 0
- Thorns win Challenge Cup after penalty shootout with Gotham
- Allgaier holds off teammate to take Darlington Xfinity race
- Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88
- Man City title celebrations on hold after losing to Chelsea
- Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer
- Crew beat DC United 3-1 with 2 own goals in 2nd half
- Amaya, Clark send Red Bulls past Toronto 2-0
- Good Samaritan recalls jumping from bridge to save girl, 2
- Police: Man accused of assaulting worker, using Asian slurs
- Rangers activate Khris Davis for 1st time since Andrus deal
- Bayern's 'missing' rivals in Bundesliga causing concern
- Authorities: 4 dead, 1 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland
- Nashville gets 1st win of season downing New England 2-0
- UN condemns killing of Mexican border journalist
- Vancouver 2, Montreal 0
- Dájome’s brace lifts Whitecaps over Montreal 2-0
- Higgo leads by 2 at Canary Islands Championship
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Duffy's pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates 3-2
- Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting, suspects in custody
- Zibanejad scores twice in 3rd; Rangers edge B's 5-4
- Houston 1, FC Dallas 1
- Liverpool beats Southampton 2-0 to stay in EPL top 4 race
- Carter, Lagace help Pens clinch home ice in first round
- Molina 3 RBIs in return from injured list, Cards top Rockies
- MATCHDAY: Man City can seal EPL title if Man United loses
- Steve Stricker eagles 18th to take Regions Tradition lead
- String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
- Mitchell goes bogey-free at Quail and leads McIlroy by 2
- Obrian lifts Dallas to 1-1 tie against Dynamo
- First Latino justice on California's high court dies at 90
- Ezzard's scoring blizzard rallies Sam Houston St. past JMU
- Jeff Carter, Maxime Lagace leads Penguins past Sabres, 1-0
- Defending champion Crew beat United for 1st win of season
- Giants hit 3 HRs, Gausman solid in a 7-1 win over Padres
- Seth Brown delivers the big hits again, A's beat Rays 6-3
- Pastors rally, seek transparency in Elizabeth City shooting
- O'Connor leads Reds to Super Rugby Australia title
- Mets' acting GM Scott agitated by rat-raccoon drama
- Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 10th, Scherzer strikes out 14
- California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
- Slumping Cabrera hits tiebreaking single, Tigers beat Twins
- New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1
- Regulator shares discredited conspiracy theories about COVID
- Gallese's save preserves Orlando's 1-1 draw with NYCFC
- Dozens killed in bomb attack near school in Kabul
- Chinese rocket debris set for uncontrolled plummet back to Earth
- LEADING OFF: DeGrom returns from rest, Ynoa's 2-way threat
- Torres lifts Yanks over Scherzer, Nats in 11th inning
- Campbell tosses 11th no-hitter in Oklahoma State history
- Maldives: Police arrest 'key suspect' in bomb attack
- Embiid scores 29, 76ers beat Pistons for 8th straight win
- Indians bounce back from being no-hit again, smash Reds 9-2
- Houser homers, fans 10, Brewers stop 6-game skid, beat Miami
- Tim Stutzle has first NHL hat trick, Senators beat Jets 4-2
- Nelson scores 2 as Islanders beat Devils 5-1 in home finale
- Capitals beat Flyers in overtime, Penguins win East Division
- Wennberg's hat trick leads Panthers over Lightning 5-1
- Maple Leafs wrap up North title, beating Canadiens 3-2
- Domi's OT goals lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings in finale
- Braves' Acuña hit by pitch from Phils' Coonrod, leaves game
- Valanciunas has double-double, Grizzlies beat Raptors 109-99
- Westbrook ties Robertson's record, Wizards beat Pacers
- Chicharito, dos Santos lead Galaxy to 2-1 victory over LAFC
- Los Angeles Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1
- Westbrook basks in milestone moment of tying Big O's record
- Russell Westbrook ties Robertson's triple-double record
- US Navy seizes arms shipment in Arabian Sea amid Yemen war
- White Sox jump on sagging Royals with 8 runs in 1st, win 9-1
- Envoy to Netherlands declares Taiwan to be defender of democracy
- Biggio hits first HR in Houston, Jays top Astros 8-4
- Predators down Hurricanes 3-1 to clinch playoff berth
- Chavis, Bogaerts hit home runs, Red Sox beat Orioles 11-6
- Victor Rask scores in OT to lift Wild past Ducks, 4-3
- Mexican Standings
- Mexican Summaries
- Spain celebrates end of COVID lockdown with street parties
- McNeil, Lindor team up as Mets beat Diamondbacks 4-2
- Hawaii wins first men's volleyball title in 3 sets over BYU
- Gallo 2 HRs, Rangers throw out Lewis at plate to top M's 9-8
- Myanmar junta brands ousted lawmakers 'terrorists'
- Today in History
- China’s space agency says a core segment of its rocket has re-entered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives early Sunday
- China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry
- Wilson's late header gives Colorado 3-2 win over Minnesota
- Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
- Afghan Interior ministry says death toll in the bombing of girls' school in Kabul soars to 50, another 100 injured
- Curry makes 11 3s, scores 49 points to help Warriors roll
- Elon Musk shows humility and hubris as 'SNL' host
- Colorado 3, Minnesota 2
- LEADING OFF: DeGrom returns from rest, Ynoa's 2-way threat
- China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
- Lillard scores 30, Trail Blazers rout Spurs 124-102
- Alvarez adds another title with 8th-round TKO of Saunders
- Toews, Makar lead Avalanche to 3-2 win over Kings
- Adrianza, Braves rally for 8-7 win over Phillies in 12th
- Death toll soars to 50 in school bombing in Afghan capital
- Nets rally to beat Nuggets 125-119, snap 4-game skid
- Reilly Smith's first career hat trick lifts Vegas to 4-1 win
- Mexican Summaries
- McDavid reaches 100 points, Oilers beat Canucks 4-3
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Dodgers blow most of 13-run lead, still outlast Angels 14-11
- Kessel's OT goal leads Coyotes past Sharks 5-4
- Coronavirus: EU hasn't placed any new AstraZeneca orders
- Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal
- NBA-leading Jazz beat Rockets 124-116 for 50th victory
- UK: Boris Johnson calls for talks after Scottish Nationalist victory
- Long-haul carrier Emirates to ship aid for free into India
- Vaccine deserts: Some countries have no COVID-19 jabs at all
- Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council rejects former President Ma's cross-strait comments
- Opinion: Scotland's road to independence is far from clear
- Eyeing reelection bid, Macron looks to repair French economy
- Hot week ahead in Taiwan
- Italy: Over 1,000 migrants brought ashore on Lampedusa
- Budapest mayor advocates WHO participation for Taiwan
- As cases grow, India's vaccination campaign falters
- Maldives police say key suspect in Nasheed attack arrested
- Afghanistan: Families mourn girls killed in Kabul school blast
- Foodpanda reveals which Taiwan universities' students love delivery the most
- In tense Jerusalem, flag-waving Israeli march to go ahead
- Fire at Syrian oil refinery extinguished after leakage
- Russia: Doctor who treated Alexei Navalny goes missing
- Street parties celebrate end of Spain's state of emergency
- Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter
- Taiwan police academy adopts transitional justice measures
- Coronavirus digest: Spain ends state of emergency
- Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
- Putin tells Red Square parade that Nazi ideas persist
- Johnson calls for UK talks after Scottish Nationalists win
- Japanese Results
- Japanese Standings
- Two Tokyo Olympics: Inside and outside the National Stadium
- The Latest: India's double whammy: Rising cases, few shots
- Trump's 'Big Lie' imperils Republicans who don't embrace it
- British royal accused of offering to sell access to Putin
- Ransomware gangs get more aggressive against law enforcement
- After court nixes eviction ban, race is on for federal help
- Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Slovakia eyes using Russia's Sputnik V; waits for results
- Germany commemorates icon of resistance to Nazism
- Home favorite Jutanugarn shoots 63 to win LPGA Thailand
- Florida weighs allowing limited harvest of goliath grouper
- Dutch Results
- Dutch Standings
- Farmer in eastern Taiwan hires water trucks to irrigate rice paddies
- Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics
- Marseille loses 1-0 and drops points in Europa League chase
- Prominent female Saudi activist summoned for questioning
- Wolvehampton scores in 90th, rallies for 2-1 win vs Brighton
- WTA L'Open 35 De Saint-Malo Results
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Global Forecast-Asia
- French Results
- French Standings
- English Summaries
- Nebraska death sentences continue despite no execution drugs
- Late VAR drama denies Cologne in Bundesliga relegation fight
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Reds-Indians series finale postponed by rain, makeup Aug. 9
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Judge slain in Sicily by mafiosi put on path to sainthood
- France: Climate protesters take to the streets
- Greek Results
- Greek Standings
- Danish Standings
- Danish Results
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Texas man accused of driving into group, killing his mom
- Thiem feeling optimistic again after Madrid boost
- F1 Spanish Grand Prix Results
- Hamilton wins Spanish GP ahead of Verstappen
- Mutua Madrid Open Results
- Appalachia health clinic founder Eula Hall dead at 93
- Baffert says Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive
- City's EPL title coronation delayed after United beats Villa
- Long suspected of murder, she confessed but avoided prison
- French demonstrators demand more action on climate change
- Chelsea retains Women's Super League title in England
- Palestinians fear loss of family homes as evictions loom
- Former Delaware governor, GOP presidential candidate Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV has died
- Police shooting highlights anti-Micronesian racism in Hawaii
- Pierre ‘Pete’ du Pont IV dies; ran for president in 1988
- More than 1,200 migrants reach Italian island on boats
- Queen's cousin accused of willingness to sell Kremlin access
- Egypt executes defrocked monk convicted of abbot’s killing
- Merlier sprints to 1st ever stage win, Ganna keeps Giro lead
- BC-GLF--LPGA Thailand Scores
- Churchill Downs suspends trainer Baffert, says Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit could be disqualified after drug test
- British government in talks over venue switch for CL final
- Famed German architect Jahn killed in Illinois bike accident
- Higgo wins in Canary Islands to match Woods' record
- At 220-9, Zimbabwe avoids another 3-day defeat vs Pakistan
- 1 dead, 7 injured in a shooting at a downtown Phoenix hotel
- Auger-Aliassime pulls out 3-set win over Krajinovic in Rome
- EU launches conference to debate its future with citizens
- Columbus Blue Jackets announce that John Tortorella won't return as coach after 6 seasons
- Tortorella out after 6 years as Columbus Blue Jackets coach
- House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job
- NBA fines Pelicans' Griffin $50,000 for detrimental comments
- Top judges in Brazil want review after deadly police raid
- Twins and Tigers rained out, doubleheader on July 16
- GB&I closes gap on US heading to final session in Walker Cup
- Aaronson's 1st 2-goal game moves Salzburg to verge of title
- Sabres' high expectations unravel with last-place finish
- Tearful reunions mark second Mother's Day under pandemic
- Times Square gun victim: I screamed 'I don't want to die'
- West Ham's CL hopes damaged by 1-0 loss to Everton
- ‘Sitting duck’ Max Verstappen laments loss in Spanish GP
- Optimism rising about future of Pimlico with rebuild looming
- Pirates put Moran on IL, Hayes to 60-day Iist, claim Gamel
- Arizona Coyotes announce that coach Rick Tocchet won't return after 4 seasons
- Tocchet won't return as coach of Coyotes after 4 seasons
- Koretzky, Lecomte give France sweep of MTB World Cup opener
- United makes City wait to celebrate Premier League title
- Atlanta 1, Miami 1
- Mets' deGrom exits early in return from right lat issue
- Serbia gives award to 2019 Nobel Literature winner Handke
- Sudan says Ethiopian peacekeepers deported to refugee camp
- West Brom relegated from EPL, Allardyce's proud record ends
- Butler strong down stretch, Heat hold off Celtics 130-124
- Is Epic Games' showdown with Apple turning into a mismatch?
- Devers, Renfroe HR, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3
- Zverev beats Berrettini to win his 2nd Madrid Open title
- BC-GLF--Canary Islands Championship Scores
- Taylor's 10th-inning RBI helps Brewers beat Marlins 2-1
- Stanton lifts Yanks to 2nd straight walk-off over Nats, 3-2
- Vote-counting underway after Virginia GOP convention
- Police: Seven adults dead including gunman after Colorado birthday party shooting.
- DeGrom's injury scare continues, Mets win 5th straight
- Protests erupt in Iraqi city after killing of activist
- Slater's ace helps USC beat UCLA for beach volleyball title
- Afghanistan: Taliban declare three-day cease-fire for Eid
- Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
- Stefan Frei stops Timbers' penalty kick, Sounders win 2-1
- Ruidiaz scores 5th goal in 4 games, Sounders top Timbers 2-1
- Seattle 2, Portland 1
- Super League rebel Juventus loses 3-0 to Milan, drops to 5th
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Bye, bye, bye: Latin American boy band CNCO loses member
- Tropical Storm Andres forms in Pacific off southwest Mexico
- Tucker has 4 RBIs to lead Astros over Blue Jays 7-4
- Madrid held by Sevilla, misses chance to take lead in Spain
- Anderson solid, Pirates hold on, end Cubs' 5-game win string
- Knicks beat Clippers 106-100 behind Rose and Bullock
- Greene rejoins Braves to fortify bullpen
- Arenado homers, Wainwright pitches Cards past Rockies 2-0
- García homers, drives in 5 as Rangers beat Mariners 10-2
- Mercedes carries White Sox over Royals 9-3 to complete sweep
- Police: Maryland man killed 3 neighbors, set house ablaze
- Alex Cejka wins Regions Tradition playoff over Stricker
- McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow
- Bradley Beal to miss Wizards’ game Monday at Atlanta
- Knicks beat Clippers 106-100 to snap 8-game Staples skid
- MATCHDAY: Fulham relegated if it loses to Burnley
- Martin Truex Jr. dominates at Darlington to 3rd win of year
- Adames, Brosseau hit HRs as Rays beat A's 4-3, avoid sweep
- Cronenworth, Tatis homer off Cueto, Padres rout Giants 11-1
- Walsh's 2-run double propels Angels to 2-1 win over Dodgers
- Spicing it up with Cloud Comrade: Baba Products powers digital transformation efforts with successful migration to a cloud-based IT infrastructure
- Infinity Ventures and e.ventures Are Rebranding Under New Name Headline
- Rory McIlroy wins at Quail Hollow to end victory drought
- LEADING OFF: Mets to give deGrom update, Devers swats O's
- Deputies: Brother of NFL player found dead in North Carolina
- 2 Catholic bishops at odds over Biden receiving Communion
- Agent Orange: French court rejects claim against Bayer
- China search team hunts for escaped leopard
- Matson’s OT goal lifts Tar Heels to 9th field hockey title
- Blackhawks beat Stars 4-2 in fans' return to United Center
- English Standings
- Towns, Russell each score 27 points, T-Wolves throttle Magic
- Arenado, Wainwright lead Cardinals over Rockies 2-0
- Pelicans beat Hornets 112-110 to keep play-in hopes alive
- Doncic ejected in Mavericks' 124-97 victory over Cavaliers
- Emerging markets to drive global social networking market revenue to 264 billion USD by 2024 - Frost & Sullivan
- Asian shares jump on hopes for low rates, oil up on cyber attack
- Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1
- Man shot to death at Vancouver's airport in gang incident
- Freeman, Swanson, Ynoa power Braves past Phillies
- Sporting KC rallies to beat 10-man Austin 2-1
- Taiwan president to deliver speech at democracy summit
- Vucevic's double-double, LaVine's 30 lead Bulls over Pistons
- Woman fatally struck by train in northeast Taiwan, rail traffic halted
- 40% of Hong Kong teachers likely to quit
- Mexican Standings
- Gaudreau, Tkachuk help Flames top Sens, stay in playoff race
- Blackhawks welcome fans back with 4-2 win over Stars
- Asian share rise on US rally, jobs data signaling low rates
- DeBrincat scores 2, Blackhawks beat Stars 4-2 as fans return
- Eid al-Fitr celebration at Taipei Main Station canceled
- Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
- India: How COVID disaster dents Narendra Modi's well-crafted image
- Today in History
- Amazon blocked 10 billion listings in counterfeit crackdown
- Pacific season's 1st named storm off Mexico; no land threat
- 2nd Taiwan-US supply chain dialogue set for August
- House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job
- Capitol rioters make questionable claims about police
- Inside Arizona's election audit, GOP fraud fantasies live on
- Leopard on the loose in eastern China after zoo escape
- Kings spread the scoring, crush Thunder 126-98
- Malaysia eyes fresh free trade talks with EU
- Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean, draws criticism from NASA
- Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday
- 5 hurt in stabbings at New Zealand market; suspect arrested
- Mainland Affairs Council analyzes Chinese threat to Taiwan
- Ransom group behind Colonial Pipeline hack is new but organized
- UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
- South's Moon hopes to restart N. Korean diplomacy with Biden
- Davis takes charge in Lakers' emphatic 123-110 win over Suns
- Mexican Summaries
- This Week: Consumer prices, Disney earns, US retail sales
- Palestinians fear loss of family homes as evictions loom
- At least 6 killed in suicide bombing in Somalia's capital
- Israeli police clash with Palestinian protesters inside Jerusalem holy site as tensions soar
- Pakistan army: Gunmen kill 3 troops, wound 5 in twin attacks
- Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site
- Mead Johnson Nutrition HK Launches "We CAN Protect the Future" – Formula Cans Recycling Program with HKTVmall and World Green Organisation
- Taiwan's China Airlines to reduce cargo flights amid local cluster
- US trashes unwanted gear in Afghanistan, sells as scrap
- Hit by COVID, Senegal's women find renewed hope in fishing
- BC-GLF--Wells Fargo Scores
- Hit by COVID, Senegal's women find renewed hope in fishing
- Poll shows 60% of Japanese want Games cancelled
- Indian club apologizes for quarantine breach in Maldives
- The Latest: Joint venture aims to make 1B doses for Chinese
- U.S. government working to help top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack
- Shohei Ohtani making history with 2-way success for Angels
- Taiwan’s Kaohsiung sees population drop to lowest level in decade
- German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban
- LEADING OFF: Mets expect deGrom update, Devers swats O's
- Pujols cut, Cabrera struggling and Verlander still sidelined
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Palestinian medics say 50 hospitalized after Israeli police fire stun grenades at flashpoint Jerusalem holy site
- Rule variations to be used in Australia-NZ Super Rugby
- Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
- COVID: What's behind Pakistan's low vaccination rate?
- Leading.vn maximizes the efficiency and revenue from Digital Marketing in 2021
- Teledyne e2v Semiconductors is preparing for the future and upgrading its assembly and test cleanroom
- SKorean police summon activist over anti-Pyongyang leaflets
- Tran To Nga's last stand against Agent Orange manufacturers
- China to draw 'separation line' on peak of Mount Everest
- Fire erupts at Kuwait's largest oil field; two injured
- NCKU now broadcasting Taiwan intercollegiate matchups
- Pakistan seals 2nd test and 2-0 series sweep in Zimbabwe
- Vaccine a shot in the arm for Campbell's Olympic preparation
- Biden to join meeting of NATO's eastern members by video
- UK Labour leader shuffles team after disappointing elections
- Iran protests Iraq over raid on diplomatic site
- EU talks up support for Afghanistan as security declines
- Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong Strengthens its Retail Services Team With Appointment of Baldwin Ko as Director, Retail Services – Deputy Head of Retail Management
- COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
- Untroubled waters: Bridge transported along Rotterdam river
- Taiwan likely to sustain export growth post-pandemic: Bloomberg
- China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
- All Black T.J. Perenara re-signs with New Zealand Rugby
- Migrant arrivals by sea on Italian isle swell past 2,100
- SP Jain Global Rated No. 1 among all Higher Education Providers in Australia for Improvement in Student Satisfaction
- Taiwan office in India to stay open despite worsening pandemic
- Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 4 from India
- IOC's Thomas Bach cancels Japan trip because of virus cases
- Muti: Pandemic year silenced culture, leaving world stunned
- ChipMOS REPORTS RECORD APRIL 2021 REVENUE
- Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results
- Nepal PM seek confidence vote as he faces 2nd split in party
- 'Horrifying' robbery at home of Israel, PSV striker Zahavi
- New White House panel aims to separate science, politics
- UN says 5 migrants downed; over 700 intercepted off Libya
- In India's northeast there's fear of a virus surge to come
- China denounces US appeal for Taiwan to join WHO meeting
- China defends handling of rocket that fell to Earth
- Malaysia's 1MDB, former unit file suits to recover $23 bln
- Australian judge upholds temporary ban on Indian travel
- Liz Weston: You may be entitled to free health insurance now
- Springboks to warm up for Lions with 1st games in 2 years
- Nuveen CEO on why corporate awakening on race is no fad
- UEFA meeting with British government on CL final at Wembley
- Acer Reports April Consolidated Revenues at NT$24.95 Billion, Up 26.3% YoY; Year-to-April Revenues Grew by 40.7% YoY
- Serena Williams returning after 'very intense' training
- Czechs massively relax restrictions, honor COVID-19 victims
- Australia's Star eyes Crown in $7 bln play, vies with private equity
- Primary, junior high schools, courts, reopen in Greece
- 'Last hurrah': 2020 college grads finally get ceremonies
- EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
- Cautious cuddling? England to OK hugs as lockdown eases
- Flight 93 families hope heroism award helps keep story alive
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response
- Turkey seeks better Saudi ties despite Khashoggi slaying
- COVID-vaccine maker BioNTech reports $1.37B profit in Q1
- NYPD officer: 4-year-old shooting victim 'didn't even cry'
- US hosts Ethiopian Orthodox Church head after Tigray warning
- David Attenborough to address leaders at UN climate summit
- Man arrested in Puerto Rico after killing dog on golf course
- Nepal prime minister loses vote of confidence in parliament, fails to show he has enough support to stay in office
- US to protect gay and transgender people from sex discrimination in health care, breaking with Trump policy
- Reversing Trump, US restores transgender health protections
- Chad's new leader visits Niger in 1st international trip
- Paris court tries anti-racism activist for statue attack
- 6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 16-22
- Juventus risks Serie A removal because of Super League
- Taiwan’s coffee imports from Central America on the rise
- Tortoise movers sue Florida for $500,000 in license dispute
- Mexican villages arm children in desperate bid for attention
- Oprah, Prince Harry reunite for Apple TV+ mental health show
- Report: Israeli helicopter strike on Syria wounds 1 person
- Indian virus variant found in Thai travelers from Pakistan
- After pipeline cyberextortion attempt, gasoline ticks higher
- French court dismisses case over Agent Orange use in Vietnam
- Schalke player tests positive for virus amid season run-in
- India’s COVID-19 cases dip from peak, calls for shutdown mount
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Invasive catfish removed from Taipei’s Neihu District
- Israeli police change route of Jerusalem march, in apparent attempt to avoid confrontation with Palestinian protesters
- EU insists dispute with AstraZeneca is only contractual
- Minke whale is lost far from home in London's Thames River
- Malaysia arrests Abu Sayyaf militants with Philippine help
- UK standards watchdog looking into Johnson's Mustique stay
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Leaders
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Nishikori raises questions about holding the Tokyo Olympics
- Blake Shelton joins drive to help feed out-of-work musicians
- Gov. Kemp set to repeal Georgia's 1863 citizen's arrest law
- Sentencing set in insulin injection deaths of 7 VA patients
- Dracula's castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs
- Connecticut Whale sold, bolstering women's hockey league
- 1 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting at crowded party
- EU: Pandemic measures to total about $5.85 trillion
- Cyclist killed in dispute; shooter dies in police gun battle
- DHL Delivers First Batch of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccines and Diluents to the Philippines
- 3 Portuguese immigration officials imprisoned over killing
- PGA Tour Schedule
- No US men in Top 30 for 1st time in computer tennis rankings
- US opens probe of steering problems in Honda Accord sedans
- Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party
- Wizards' Beal out at least 2 games with strained hamstring
- Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem, signaling possible rocket attack
- Explosion heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sound
- Americans set another pandemic-era record for air travel
- Reb Bull seeking more race pace to stay close to Mercedes
- Hamas claims responsibility for rocket attack on Jerusalem, saying it is response to Israeli 'crimes and aggression'
- Prost! Bavaria opens some of its famous beer gardens again
- Day by day: Musical 'Godspell' celebrates 50th anniversary
- Albania prime minister set on firing the country’s president
- Malaysia’s 1MDB, ex-unit seek recovery of $23 bln in assets
- NBA ref diagnosed with cancer, will miss rest of season
- Italian teen Sinner sets up match with Nadal in Rome
- Video shows tiger in front yard of Houston neighborhood
- French serial killer dies at 79 in secure hospital unit
- Illinois researchers working to save ornate box turtles
- Detroit police chief plans retirement, may discuss future
- Stars of 'Shrill' express love for the 'hippest of places'
- France honors Paris teacher who saved jogger's life
- Oral Roberts' Abmas declares for draft, doesn't hire agent
- Electric 3-wheeled car factory, jobs coming to Mesa, Arizona
- Gaza health officials: 9 killed in explosion in northern Gaza Strip, cause of blast unknown
- Lafayette Square near the White House reopens to public
- Police in Thailand arrest 3 journalists who fled Myanmar
- Travelers Championship to welcome back fans, require masks
- Rugby's home nations could have crowds for July tests
- Nerve-racking race: Barcelona tries to take the lead again
- Major US pipeline company says it hopes to be largely back online by end of the week following cyberattack
- UN council meets on Jerusalem violence, considers statement
- AGs urge Facebook to drop 'Instagram for kids' proposal
- Eichel refers to `disconnect' with Sabres on treating injury
- AP source: Colts sign Fisher to fill need at left tackle
- English Results
- Van der Hoorn wins Giro 3rd stage; Ganna maintains lead
- 1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at U.S. customs office
- McConnell poised for starring role in voting bill fight
- Edinson Cavani to stay another season at Manchester United
- French admiral: Air power helps root out 'underground' IS
- Hindu temple in UAE ships oxygen aid to crisis-hit India
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- Treasury to start paying out $350B in state and local aid
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Indian chief's descendant wants Harvard to return tomahawk
- India: Bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims wash up on Ganges riverbanks
- Medina Spirit heads to Preakness, minus trainer Bob Baffert
- NowThis editor Versha Sharma to take over at Teen Vogue
- Padres and Rockies rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday
- Retired Army colonel announces run against Liz Cheney
- Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hamas of crossing "red line" in rocket attacks on Jerusalem, promises tough response
- Formula One Points Leaders
- Formula One Schedule-Winners
- What's next for the Blue Jackets in post-Torts era?
- California's governor: Rebates of up to $1,100 per household
- 'X Gon' Give It to Ya': New DMX album out on May 28
- NFL renews 9 social justice grants totaling $2.5 million
- UK lawyer fined for defying Heathrow court ruling embargo
- Teen, 14, charged with 2nd-degree murder in girl's death
- Palestinian officials say death toll in Gaza fighting has risen to 20
- Watchdog says Capitol Police deficient at monitoring threats
- USC hires Cavs' Lindsay Gottlieb as women's hoops coach
- Chief: Texas police shoot man who was firing gun in home
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- NTSB: Tesla owner got into driver's seat before deadly crash
- Spain: Expert warns that virus surge could follow parties
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- Mets to put deGrom on injured list with right side tightness
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Sellers named head men's hoops coach at Central Connecticut
- EXPLAINER: Derby winner's failed test latest in horse doping
- Texas cools off TCU, tightens Big 12 race with series win
- Report: Tebow-Meyer reunion on verge of becoming official
- Youngkin leads after 1st round in Virginia GOP governor race
- Danish Results
- Danish Standings
- Todd Frazier, 2-time All-Star hitting .086, cut by Pirates
- US ship fires warning shots in encounter with Iranian boats
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Qatar ruler in Saudi Arabia for first time since rift eased
- DC aims for full reopening, with masks, by June 11
- The Latest: Islanders to have fully vaccinated fan section
- Consumer watchdog agency rediscovers its teeth under Biden
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- US Navy's top officer likes what he sees at Bath Iron Works
- FAA seeks fines against more misbehaving airline passengers
- Consultant: West Virginia city was bombarded with opioids
- Coty, Marriott fall; Party City, Viatris rise
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Man charged with stabbing 2 Asian women pleads not guilty
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Corruption case of ex-Massachusetts mayor heads to jurors
- Drone video shows endangered whales appearing to embrace
- Pulisic, McKennie, Adams, Dest on US Nations League roster
- US unions file first trade labor complaint against Mexico
- California man charged with using COVID loans to buy Ferrari
- NASA spacecraft begins 2-year trip home with asteroid rubble
- Johnson withdraws from Nelson with knee discomfort
- Police searching Virginia landfill for baby missing from DC
- Pentagon reconsidering huge JEDI cloud-computing contract
- ESPN announces extension for Berman on his 66th birthday
- Opinion: European treaty against women's violence 'saves lives'
- Attorneys: DA should step aside from deputy shooting probe
- Lightning sends chunk of highway through truck in Florida
- Fulham relegated from English Premier League after 1 season
- Column: NASCAR starting to allow access a year after restart
- BC-US--Index, US
- Gov. Gavin Newsom expands California's drought emergency declaration to large swath of nation's most populated state
- California expands drought emergency to large swath of state
- Mexican mothers march in capital for disappeared children
- China: Population grows at slowest rate in decades
- Utility-backed natural gas booklets spark backlash at school
- Canada's next 2 World Cup qualifiers moved to US
- Betis defeats Granada to move closer to Europa League spot
- Coyotes expecting more changes after missing playoffs again
- Chargers agree to terms with lineman Christian Covington
- English Summaries
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- MATCHDAY: Man U looks to keep City waiting to seal title
- Business Highlights: Consumer watchdog, aid to states
- EXPLAINER: Why the Colonial Pipeline hack matters
- Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
- Federal bill to address criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma
- Porto routs Farense to keep Sporting from clinching league
- Shootout wounds 5 as miners enter Indigenous land in Brazil
- Prosecutors: Missouri man wrongly convicted of triple murder
- Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch
- Vatican warns US bishops over get-tough Communion proposals
- Great Lakes water surge eases after 2 record-setting years
- NHL's Canadian teams likely to keep COVID-19 protocols
- Day by day: Musical 'Godspell' celebrates 50th anniversary
- Tyson raising pay to keep up as US chicken demand soars
- Celtics' Jaylen Brown out for season with wrist injury
- Bob Baffert no stranger to failed drug tests by his horses
- Prosecutor: No legal basis for trooper to stop Black woman
- Australia to reveal big-spending plan for next fiscal year
- Russia: Police arrest teen after deadly school shooting
- Florida clears officials in treatment of Jeffrey Epstein
- US: Man faces domestic terror probe tied to racist extremism
- Aces' Angel McCoughtry tears ACL in right knee
- El Salvador's Bukele says he'll donate vaccines to Honduras
- Julian Read, who briefed press after JFK assassination, dies
- Activists demand answers after Black baby killed in shootout
- Flyers let fans take their shot and score COVID-19 immunity
- Candidate seeks recount in Virginia attorney general race
- UN experts: Islamic State committed genocide against Yazidis
- Thai police arrest 3 journalists who fled Myanmar
- Lake Jiaming hikers can now receive certificates
- USA Olympian Garcia leads Athletes Unlimited softball picks
- Russell Westbrook becomes NBA leader in triple-doubles, breaking Oscar Robertson's record which had stood since 1974
- Westbrook breaks Robinson's NBA triple-double record
- Flyers end crushing season with 4-2 win over Devils
- Hall scored 2; Bruins beat Islanders to clinch 3rd in East
- Kaplan Singapore and Murdoch University support youth development in esports
- China reports its population rose by 72 million over past decade to 1.411 billion but growth is slowing
- Mancini, Orioles avoid four-game sweep, beat Red Sox 4-1
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- China reports population growth closer to zero in 2020
- Mexico cites Russia's Sputnik vaccine production problems
- Westbrook breaks Robinson's record as Wizards fall to Hawks
- LEADING OFF: Means back after no-no, Voit returns to Yanks
- Canadiens clinch playoff spot, lose 4-3 in OT to Oilers
- Naquin, Barnhart lead Reds to 14-1 rout of Pirates
- Mexican judge rules against president's gasoline law
- Malaysia sues Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Coutts over 1MDB
- Pacers beat Cavaliers 111-102, move into ninth place in East
- Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia GOP gubernatorial nomination; businessman campaigned as a conservative, Christian outsider
- Mancini, O's avoid 4-game sweep, beat Red Sox 4-1
- Westbrook breaks triple-double record, Wizards fall to Hawks
- Pekka Rinne notches shutout as Preds beat Hurricanes 5-0
- Robertson lifts Stars to 5-4 overtime win against Blackhawks
- A rarity: Tampa Bay Lightning start all-Black forward line
- Grizzlies beat Pelicans 115-110, secure play-in spot
- Taiwan condemns China for 'malicious blockade' from WHA
- Love and Art in the Time of Quarantine: Dorsett Wanchai's quarantine hotel guests show off their artistic side for Mother's Day
- Spurs' record-setting 1st half ends Bucks' streak, 146-125
- Taiwan sees COVID vaccination speed up amid domestic cluster
- EU sues AstraZeneca again over delayed COVID vaccine doses
- Extinction Rebellion: UK police arrest cofounder Gail Bradbrook
- Hoglanders scores 2, Canucks beat slumping Jets 3-1
- Hall scores 2, beat Islanders in OT and secure 3rd in East
- Japan: Johnny Depp film 'Minamata' brings industrial disaster to the fore
- Today in History
- 20 Filipinos nabbed in fraud ring bust in Taiwan
- Registration opens for hopefuls in Iran's presidential vote
- In Argentina, doctors adapt as COVID-19 strains hospitals
- Army of fake fans boosts China’s messaging on Twitter
- Across faiths, US volunteers mobilize for India crisis
- Army of fake fans online boosts China’s global messaging
- 100 days in power, Myanmar junta holds pretense of control
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Man wearing jetpack seen flying over central Taiwan
- GOP readies blitz against Democrats' voting rights bill
- AP PHOTOS: 100 days of force and resistance in Myanmar
- Pipeline officials hope most service will be back by weekend
- Walsh's big night helps Angels rally for 5-4 win over Astros
- McCarthy sets Wednesday vote on Liz Cheney leadership ouster
- Jerusalem violence leads to rockets, air strikes
- Rising Korean Star Wi Ha-joon Of MSteam, Wholly-Owned by Spackman Entertainment Group’s Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Stars in Korean Crime Thriller Film, MIDNIGHT, To Be Released Late June Or Early July 2021 In Korean Theatres and Online
- Giants come through in the pinch, beat Rangers 3-1
- Taiwan’s ally Honduras seeking Chinese COVID vaccines
- Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022
- Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West
- Weaver has best start in month, D-backs beat Marlins 5-2
- Lillard, Blazers score 50 in first, blast Rockets 140-129
- Faulk nets winner in OT, Blues beat Kings 2-1
- Neighbors mourn victims of Colorado shooting that killed 7
- Family to see more footage of North Carolina deputy shooting
- Men who chased, killed Ahmaud Arbery due in federal court
- Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
- Taiwan’s TSMC sales down 13% in April
- Kabul school bombing: A sign of what lies ahead for Afghanistan?
- Japan prosecutors say Ghosn said Nissan pay plan was not set
- Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas commander's home, Gaza tunnels
- Asia shares fall on worries over inflation, Fed outlook
- Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest
- Northern Ireland: Inquest slams British army over 1971 Belfast shootings
- India's COVID crisis spawns black market for oxygen, drugs
- WHO official denies lying to Italy prosecutors over report
- AP PHOTOS: Jumbo Mumbai COVID-19 hospital treats thousands
- LEADING OFF: Means back after no-no, Voit returns to Yanks
- 2 plead guilty in case highlighting China's online control
- ChipMOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
- Taiwan’s top chipmakers deny impact from airline COVID cluster
- 5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
- Hong Kong won't mandate vaccine for foreign domestic workers
- Trend Micro Named A Leader By Independent Research Firm
- Italy's new group of male tennis stars are all-court players
- Analysis: Thankfully, hectic final days await in the NBA
- Taiwan's stock market index records 3rd-largest plunge in history
- China adds few babies, loses workers as its 1.4B people age
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- France wants tougher punishment for those who attack police
- Asian shares skid after tech sell-off on Wall Street
- The Latest: Taiwan tracing new cases, restricts gatherings
- Fluxergy Announces Improved Clinical Performance of Its CE-IVD COVID-19 PCR Test
- 'Go Home' marks Taipei Film Festival's first foray into suspense
- Taiwan’s TSMC maintains lead over Samsung in advanced chips
- Russian state media reports that 8 students and one teacher have been killed in a school shooting in Kazan
- Philippines records first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant
- Russian media: 11 killed in a school shooting in Kazan
- Clock is ticking for EU vaccine certificates as summer looms
- Taiwan's foreign talent recruitment bill passes preliminary reading
- Business group warns China boycotts spooking investors
- CrowdSec raises $5M to transform the global communications landscape with a collaborative solution
- Turkish soldier killed, 4 hurt in attack in Syria
- German companies optimistic about Taiwan’s growth
- Taiwan to lift ban on workers from Indonesia if country's daily COVID cases lower than 5,000
- Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
- UK boosts adult education in post-COVID legislative program
- Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
- Mexico: Russia's Sputnik V shortages mean limited 2nd doses
- China issues total ban on synthetic cannabinoids
- Taiwan doctors receive incentives for identifying local COVID cases
- Former world track chief Diack back in Senegal after release
- Israeli army chief orders troop reinforcements, defense minister calls up reserves as Gaza hostilities ramp up
- Palau travel bubble not threatened: Taiwan Ministry of Transportation
- Cologne hires Baumgart as coach from next season
- Pope creates lay ministry to boost supply of faith teachers
- Hong Kong Baptist University and Cornell University jointly develop a novel nano-carrier that increases the efficacy of Chinese medicine treatment for breast cancer
- Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results
- AIDS virus used in gene therapy to fix 'bubble baby' disease
- Australia plans big defense and security investments
- Limited-time 7-Eleven x Crayon Shinchan Themed Stores now open!
- Mexico says 2 leading candidates in state race to be charged
- Iran rejects US claim that speedboats sparked encounter
- Japan's Nissan sees smaller loss, promises sales recovery
- German investors increasingly optimistic as COVID cases fall
- US schools fight to keep students amid fear of dropout surge
- Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight
- Millennial Money: A flashy credit card may not fit you best
- Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight
- Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem
- The Latest: Israeli strike targets Gaza apartment building
- Tokyo Olympic torch relay pulled off streets in Hiroshima
- Malaysian prime minister announces one-month virus lockdown
- Biden: 1M sign up for health care during special enrollment
- Scotland's McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury
- Signs of optimism as NYC sees rise in tourism, bit by bit
- DHL Global Forwarding, Freight: myDHLi boosts online bookings by 56%
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing
- Fire destroys barn at historic New Hampshire farm
- Spain: 300 arrested for fake driver's licenses
- China to become aged society for foreseeable future: Chinese official
- Schalke confirms 2nd infected player, won't call off game
- Israeli rescue service: 2 women killed in rocket attacks on southern Israel
- UN: Bodies of 10 Europe-bound migrants wash up in Libya
- Victoria's Secret to be spun off a year after sale collapsed
- Officer convicted of murder still gets paid in Alabama
- PSG midfielder out for up to 6 weeks, doubtful for Euro 2020
- Greek islands to get accelerated vaccination program
- Japan ruling party renews charter change drive amid pandemic
- Two batches of avocados imported by Taiwan Costco found to contain excessive cadmium
- Florida teacher gets 15 years for recording naked girls
- Spain adopts landmark law to protect 'gig' delivery workers
- Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
- Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
- Joshua-Fury fight set for Saudi Arabia, says promoter
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will intensify strikes against militants in the Gaza Strip
- World Food Prize goes to nutrition expert for fish research
- GOP's Carr seeks another term as Georgia attorney general
- France to implement harsh penalties for violence against police
- Rooney's Derby to be punished for FFP rule breaches
- Thailand urged not to repatriate reporters who fled Myanmar
- Coroner rules victims in 1971 Belfast shooting were innocent
- Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh - sources
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- USL Championship Glance
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Scores of dead bodies are found floating in the Ganges River in India as country battles surge in coronavirus infections
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Scores of dead bodies found floating in India's Ganges River
- AP's Sally Buzbee named exec editor of The Washington Post
- New fiction from Albom and Groff excerpted in free e-book
- Ransomware gang threatens release of DC police records
- New course in Dallas for last stop before PGA Championship
- Department of Public Safety says two central Texas sheriff's deputies have been killed
- US job openings soar to highest level on record
- Jeff Idelson returns to Hall of Fame as interim president
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Official: 2 sheriff's deputies killed in central Texas town
- German watchdog bans Facebook from processing Whatsapp data
- Belgium relaxes lockdown measures as COVID-19 numbers drop
- Bulgaria caretaker government appointed until July election
- Japan, US, France hold 1st joint drills on Japanese land
- Italy navy: Turkish, Italian fishing boats involved in clash
- Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations
- South Africa's president suspends party secretary-general
- Pakistani PM: No talks until India restores Kashmir autonomy
- Suspected militants kill 4 people in Indonesian village
- Baffert: Anti-fungal meds given to Derby winner had steroid
- AAA sees a huge jump in travel over Memorial Day weekend
- 2 Thai pro-democracy activists released on bail
- Athlete union research aims to improve child protection
- 2 charged in police assault on Jan. 6 to remain behind bars
- Biden showcases vaccination best practices amid July 4 push
- Federal government approves offshore wind project off Massachusetts that would create enough to power 400,000 homes
- Austrian convicted of intentionally giving ex-wife COVID
- New survey of US Jews reveals worries, strengths, divisions
- Alleged serial killer faces death penalty trial in Oklahoma
- 2-time All-Star right-hander Jordan Zimmermann retires
- Dombrowski wins his 1st stage, De Marchi takes Giro lead
- Brit Awards to honor Taylor Swift in front of live crowd
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Slovakia halts use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
- EXPLAINER: Why Broadway is waiting until fall to reopen
- Decision on Minuteman to shape US nuclear policy for decades
- Sentence next for ex-UAW leader who embezzled, lived large
- Judge OKs broadcast, limits attendance at Iowa murder trial
- Voit activated by Yankees after recovering from knee surgery
- Wisconsin GOP leader cites bogus COVID info to nix request
- AP source: Biden to tap Rahm Emanuel for ambassador to Japan
- Tottenham adds fan to its board after Super League collapse
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- French man arrested in Central African Republic
- The top 10 movies on the Apple Store
- 'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths
- US casinos match best quarter ever; post-COVID hopes rise
- California governor proposes $12B to house state's homeless
- Europe's rights body fears virus measures hurting democracy
- Police: Dunkin' customer, 77, fatally punched by employee
- Stacey Abrams adds producer to her resume with book deal
- Offshore wind project seen as key to clean energy gets OK
- US Treasury sanctions 7 Lebanese tied to Hezbollah finances
- Parnell expected to announce for Pennsylvania Senate seat
- Maguire set to be fit for Euros, could play in EL final
- Ex-English National Ballet dancer convicted of sex crimes
- Greece offers reward for arrests in 'barbaric' home invasion
- Colombian rebel group says it captured 8 Venezuela soldiers
- Air raid sirens sound in Tel Aviv as volleys of outgoing rocket fire are heard in Gaza
- Man accused in Atlanta-area spa shootings indicted on murder charges; also faces hate crime charges and death penalty
- 3 siblings killed by Mexican cartel could have been mistake
- Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in spa shootings
- Top Fed official says Fed far from achieving its goals
- Old Trafford barricaded to prevent more Man U fan unrest
- Indicted Florida school superintendent gets $740K severance
- Ex-Mauritania leader under house arrest on corruption charge
- Boy, 14, held on murder charge in 13-year-old girl's death
- Beyond vaccines, UNESCO seeks share more global science
- Report: University of Michigan missed numerous chances to stop abuse by former team sports doctor Robert Anderson
- Israel's airport authority closes main international airport just next to Tel Aviv after rocket strikes
- Dutch move toward further easing of coronavirus lockdown
- Suit: Workers lured from India paid $1.20 per hour for years
- Texas officials back pardoning Floyd for 2004 drug arrest
- Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo
- Manchester City reclaims Premier League title after Manchester United loses to Leicester
- Key suspect in Vatican corruption case detained in London
- Israeli medics confirm death of 50-year-old woman from rocket strike near Tel Aviv, third Israeli citizen killed Tuesday
- Ex-defense chief to tell Congress he was concerned sending troops to Capitol on Jan. 6 would fan fears of military coup
- Ex-AG Rosen to tell Congress that DOJ ‘took appropriate precautions’ before Capitol riot, put elite teams on standby
- Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response
- United hands City the EPL title by losing 2-1 to Leicester
- How Man City turned season around to win Premier League
- Report: U. of Michigan missed chances to stop doctor's abuse
- English Football Champions
- Cubs place OF Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury
- Most English Football League Titles
- Afghan officials: Taliban gain control of a district HQ
- Man City clinches third Premier League title in four seasons
- Oakland Athletics given permission by Major League Baseball to explore relocation
- German soccer boss Keller offers to resign after Nazi remark
- Rangers' Zibanejad acknowledges virus affected slow start
- Turkish FM in Saudi Arabia to mend ties amid regional shifts
- MLBPA increases investments to $178M ahead of bargaining
- US tennis player Opelka back to winning after bout of COVID
- MLB tells Athletics to explore relocation if no new ballpark
- Iran: Clash near Turkey kills 2 Guard troops, 7 militants
- Judge dismisses National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy case in blow to gun-rights group, victory for New York state
- EPA sets grants to restore 'brownfields' at blighted sites
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Toews' question chases Chicago Blackhawks into offseason
- Buffon to leave Juventus for good at end of season
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza militants will pay heavy price, the operation 'will take time'
- Ukraine charges Putin ally Medvedchuk with treason
- Parents sue fraternity over pledge's death in alleged hazing
- West-side story: Avs have shot to take division over Knights
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Reunion Tour: College teammates getting back together in NFL
- Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo
- The Latest: Milwaukee's NBA, MLB teams boosting attendance
- Kansas man sentenced to life for killing woman, 2 children
- Rays designate INF-OF Yoshi Tsutsugo for assignment
- Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
- Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Column: It's hard to keep score when paying for popularity
- Whitmer threatens profit seizure if pipeline keeps operating
- Leigh Perkins, who took Orvis beyond fly fishing, dies at 93
- Ferro, 3D Systems rise; Yum, Novavax fall
- Rafael Nadal uncertain about playing in Tokyo Olympics
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- UEFA finalizing plans for Champions League final in Porto
- Graffiti on Bates campus targets Israel, protests deaths
- Egypt plans Suez Canal expansion after vessel was grounded
- Louisiana Democrat sworn into Congress, replacing Biden aide
- Mets' deGrom plays catch, studies mechanics amid side issue
- Braves sign veteran right-hander Roark to minor league deal
- New Zealand wicketkeeper B.J. Watling to retire
- Ship speed limit sought to protect endangered whales in Gulf
- Patriots' White ready to turn page on painful 2020 season
- Illinois justices weigh harshness of 19-year-old's life term
- Business Highlights: Pipeline shutdown, jump in job openings
- Preakness allows Medina Spirit to enter with extra testing
- Hurricane that hit Louisiana in 2020 was Category 3, not 2
- EXPLAINER: Why are fears of high inflation getting worse?
- Police: Man who killed 3 had history of police interactions
- Police: Gunman who killed 6 at Colorado party over weekend opened fire because he wasn't invited, then killed himself
- South Dakota pitcher's prosthetic arm found at recycler
- Tatis goes on injured list due to health, safety protocols
- Arizona makes it easier to purge some from early voting list
- Iowa woman convicted of killing estranged hubby's girlfriend
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- LeVar Burton launches book club with James Baldwin novel
- Canada's largest province halts AstraZeneca first doses
- New York Yankees coach Phil Nevin has positive COVID-19 test
- Feds: Ex-NYC officer charged with bribery sent racist text
- 42 killed in Colombia protests, human rights agency says
- Thanks to COVID, Spieth gets a longer break than he wanted
- Man accused in Georgia spa shootings indicted on murder charges in second county
- Djokovic loses cool, wins match against Fritz in Rome rain
- Right-hander Nate Pearson sent to minors by Blue Jays
- Napoli bolsters CL chances with 5-1 rout of Udinese
- Judge sets November for start of Ghislaine Maxwell's trial
- Ings scores twice as relieved Southampton beats Palace 3-1
- Nevada's Bosetti homers in NCAA-record 9th straight game
- Stars miss playoffs by following Cup Final with 14 OT losses
- Sporting ends 19-year title drought in Portuguese league
- DJ for rapper Jack Harlow charged in Louisville slaying
- Flyers drop from trendy East favorite to another lost season
- Judge sentences co-founder of 'Students for Trump' to prison
- 'Saboteur,' ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106
- Latest 737 Max problem sets back Boeing airplane deliveries
- Madeleine McCann: Parents mark 18th birthday, hope to see daughter again
- 8 years for dad of Saints 'super fan' in charity, drug case
- Barcelona draws, misses another chance to take league lead
- Venezuela opposition leader calls for dialogue with Maduro
- Republican-backed Arizona voting bill explained
- Mets delay unveiling of Seaver statue to opening day 2022
- Bear has close call on utility poles in Arizona border city
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Parker Fox, Division 2 All-American, transfers to Minnesota
- Women's Rugby World Cup to kick off in October 2022
- Data expert testifies at landmark West Virginia opioid trial
- Webb fans 10, Giants hand Texas 9th interleague loss in row
- I-40 span over Mississippi River shut after crack found
- Group: Sudan forces disperse protest in Khartoum; 2 killed
- Brazil to vaccinate athletes, coaches for Tokyo Olympics
- Le Moyne women miss out on NCAA lacrosse tournament
- MATCHDAY: Atlético can open 4-point lead in Spanish league
- Air France, Airbus to face trial over 2009 Rio-Paris crash
- Peru to investigate 'empty syringes' vaccination scandal
- Montana landmarks named for Confederate leader questioned
- Rats! McNeil makes early exit for Mets with body cramps
- Appeals court overturns conviction in racial slur case
- Prosecutor: 3 soldiers charged with sending guns to Chicago
- Rep. Cheney, facing ouster from top GOP post, says she 'will not sit back' against Trump's election fraud falsehoods
- Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers threaten democracy
- Singapore Brands Lag in Winning Hearts of Consumers as Customer Experiences Fall Short of Expectations
- California judge dismisses Twitter lawsuit against Texas AG
- Lakers' James out at least 1 more game due to sprained ankle
- Bieber extends own MLB strikeout record, Indians beat Cubs
- Afghanistan: Taliban captures strategic district close to Kabul
- UN envoy: Iraqis must ensure integrity of October elections
- Met Opera strikes deal with chorus ahead of restart
- Towns, Edwards lead Timberwolves past undermanned Pistons
- Jokic, Nuggets hold off Hornets 117-112 to snap 2-game slide
- Stokes' first career hits help Pirates finally solve Reds
- Raffl's late goal pushes Capitals past Bruins, 2-1
- Emerging Stronger with Adaptable HR: Alight Solutions’ State of HR Transformation Study 2021
- Clippers lead all the way in 115-96 win over Raptors
- UN diplomats: Martin Griffiths to be UN humanitarian chief
- LEADING OFF: Tatis tests positive for virus, Harvey vs Mets
- Montgomery goes 6 strong innings, Yankees beat Rays 3-1
- Taiwan envoy to Czech Republic underscores close bilateral relations
- New Taipei Lions Club chapter president tests positive for COVID
- Morant, Brooks help Memphis to 133-104 rout of Mavericks
- All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
- Durant scores 21, Nets beat Bulls 115-107
- Pacers rally late for 103-94 win to snap 76ers streak,
- Bassitt pitches A's past Red Sox 3-2 at Fenway
- Belarus torture survivors take legal action in Germany
- Therapy bunny Alex back as lucky rabbit's foot for Warriors
- Australian court upholds laws against foreign interference
- Guerrero homers, Blue Jays rally past indecisive Braves 5-3
- UN seeks proposals to end force on Sudan-South Sudan border
- Mazeika's 2nd walkoff in 4 games lifts Mets over Orioles
- 2 on trial as China enforces online control amid pandemic
- Heat clinch playoff spot with 129-121 victory over Celtics
- Wheeler helps Jets beat Canucks, clinch 3rd place in North
- Ohtani, McCullers duel into late innings, Astros beat Angels
- Bieber extends strikeout record, pitching Indians past Cubs
- Jets beat Canucks 5-0 to secure 3rd in North Division
- Heckled Harper homers, Realmuto exits early, Phils top Nats
- Grossman, Tigers recover to hand Royals 9th straight loss
- Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks past Magic, 114-102
- US representative introduces pro-Taiwan resolution
- Abreu, Grandal homer, White Sox top Twins 9-3
- Goldschmidt, Cards erupt in 11th, beat Brews, 4th win in row
- Asia shares wallow near one-month lows on inflation anxiety
- McDonald’s Taiwan issues contact tracing measure amid local infections
- Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Today in History
- Emergency program to give people $50 off internet bill
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Aces hire former LSU coach Fargas as team president
- Analysis: Violence upends Biden's Israel-Palestinian outlook
- Scientists race to study variants in India as cases explode
- House GOP set to oust Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post
- Trump administration officials to testify on Jan. 6 riots
- Biden and McConnell may be friends, but can they cut a deal?
- Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists
- Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
- Machado HR, 5 RBIs, Padres minus Tatis beat Rockies 8-1
- Kings complete sweep of Thunder, still hope for playoffs
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- MadBum keeps rolling, Diamondbacks beat Marlins 11-3
- Taiwan stock market suffers worst intraday drop in history amid pandemic fears
- Public service in the US: Increasingly thankless, exhausting
- Judge asked to OK evidence of Ahmaud Arbery's past troubles
- Drop in Xinjiang birthrate largest in recent history: report
- COVID-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged, burned out
- Number of children traveling alone at border eases in April
- World player union slams Korean soccer's contract changes
- Lux's 3-run homer in 8th rallies Dodgers past Mariners 6-4
- Horton-Tucker comes up big in OT as Lakers edge Knicks
- Thailand: What's next for protest leader 'Penguin' after release?
- Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on inflation fears
- The Latest: India adds 4,205 deaths amid strain on hospitals
- Razer Becomes a Constituent of the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes
- COVID: Are India's rapid antigen tests reliable?
- UN raises global economic forecast to 5.4% growth in 2021
- State TV reports former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has registered to run in June presidential election
- American tells Japan court he worked for Nissan's interests
- NetApp transforms Unified Partner Program to differentiate and position partners for success and increased profitability
- Airwallex secures EMI licence in the Netherlands
- Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race
- UK economy shrinks by only 1.5% in Q1 despite lockdown
- EU court backs Amazon in tax ruling
- Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, share market tumbles
- Analysis: McDavid NHL's MVP front-runner in condensed season
- Taiwan president reassures public as COVID outbreak expands
- Taiwan's Keelung launches citywide sanitization amid pandemic fears
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- COVID: Cambodia's harsh lockdown aggravates food insecurity
- Japan's Toyota says profit soared in Jan-March amid pandemic
- Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker censured for haka protest
- Taiwan's leader seeks to reassure over new virus cases
- Taiwan Indigenous group petitions to use traditional name as legal moniker
- Austrian Chancellor Kurz confirms he is under investigation, denies wrongdoing
- LEADING OFF: Padres depleted by virus, Harvey vs Mets
- New Taipei closes nightlife venues, libraries, activity centers amid COVID outbreak
- Taiwan ally Honduras mulls setting up offices in China to acquire vaccines
- Kremlin-imposed cuts at US Embassy leave thousands adrift
- The Latest: 1 killed, two wounded in Israel by missile
- Gaza Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli airstrikes climbs to 43 Palestinians, including 13 children
- EU economy to expand, bouncing back from pandemic crisis
- Taiwan supermarket teams up with Japanese drugstore chain
- 2 women in Taipei tea houses test positive for COVID
- YouTrip Rewards Up To S$500 Cashback On e-Duit Rayas With Expected Tenfold Increase In e-Gifting This Hari Raya
- Red Cross warns that coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia
- Germany to consider spending more to meet climate goal
- Official says fire at ICU in Egypt hospital kills 2 patients
- Opinion: Hey, everyone: Hands off my body — and my choices
- Kazakhstan Davis Cup tennis player banned for corruption
- Taiwan social distancing app gains in popularity
- Schalke game versus Hertha goes ahead despite 3rd virus case
- Taiwan’s Adimmune flu vaccine receives halal certification
- Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results
- New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in
- Japan's SoftBank returns to profit on global stock boom
- Dutch club Ajax melts league trophy into star gifts for fans
- Singapore arrests couple suspected of killing newborn baby in Taiwan
- New Taipei Lions Club COVID cluster infection rises to 11
- Escalating Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war
- Austrian chancellor under investigation for corruption
- Panel suggests WHO should have more power to stop pandemics
- Boy dies after being hit by lightning in northern England
- China using fake accounts to amplify CCP messaging on Twitter
- Netherlands defender Van Dijk out of European Championship
- Number of injured in Russia school shooting rises to 23
- Frustration in Japan as leader pushes Olympics despite virus
- Europe rights body worried by claims Greece ejects migrants
- Vietnamese masseuse fatally stabbed in Taipei apartment
- EU court: Amazon tax deal with Luxembourg was legal
- Johnson Electric reports results for the year ended 31 March 2021
- FM says Iran ready for closer ties with rival Saudi Arabia
- GROUNDWORK BIOAG RAISES $11 MILLION TO ADVANCE BIOAGRICULTURE GLOBALLY
- How to plan an eco-friendly remodel without overspending
- Bosnia police arrest woman for financing Islamic fighters
- UK government plan to toughen voter ID rules draws criticism
- Food group Danone to sell stake in China Mengniu Dairy Company
- UEFA appoints investigators for Super League rebels case
- Prosecutors shelves probe of gang rape that shocked Egypt
- Japanese Standings
- Japanese Results
- FIFA details $5M handed to players claiming unpaid salaries
- EU companies could face legal action over Iran contracts
- UK's Johnson backs public inquiry into handling of pandemic
- EU economy to expand, bouncing back from pandemic crisis
- Summit Ascent Selected for Inclusion in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwan Supreme Court confirms life sentence for dismemberment of Canadian
- Top Hong Kong national security officer under investigation
- French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight
- Taiwan cruises canceled amid escalating COVID situation
- Edmunds: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs the Subaru Forester
- UN watchdog: Iran has enriched uranium to highest purity yet
- Germany eases travel rules for vaccinated as vacations loom
- Taiwan pushes back tax deadlines by one month amid COVID outbreaks
- Still too fast: Caster Semenya arrested for speeding
- Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April as worries escalate
- Performance artist Marina Abramovic wins Spanish arts prize
- Slovakia plans to keeping using AstraZeneca despite pause
- Barry Jenkins on his unflinching epic ‘Underground Railroad’
- Taiwan MOFA calls China’s threats against Foreign Minister Wu ‘laughable’
- COVID-19 infections surge among prisoners in Bangkok
- House GOP ousts Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership job, punishing Trump critic who rebuked his election fraud falsehoods
- Danes mull new probe of 1990 ferry fire that killed 159
- Man United fixture pileup a 'crime' by the EPL, says Klopp
- Singapore researchers control Venus flytraps using smartphones
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Hamas says Israeli airstrike killed Gaza City commander, highest-ranking militant to be killed since 2014 war
- Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
- French Open players to get 1 hour of daily freedom in Paris
- 88-year-old artist finishes year of pandemic 'daily doodles'
- Mississippi River bridge at Memphis closed to fix crack
- 3 police reservists killed in attacks in Kenya near Somalia
- Minnesota judge finds aggravating factors in death of George Floyd, paving way for tougher sentence for Derek Chauvin
- Polish bishop resigns after probe into cover-up allegations
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- German government makes hate-motivated insults a crime
- USL Championship Glance
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Analysis of police misconduct record laws in all 50 states
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Scientists offer look into life as Caribbean volcano erupted
- Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd's death
- Sheriff: Florida man arrested after remains found in yard
- New fellowship gives $25,000 grants to Puerto Rican writers
- Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Go-Go's in Rock Hall on first try
- Police misconduct records secret, difficult to access
- UK foreign secretary calls for cooperation on cybersecurity
- US envoy express concern to El Salvador president
- EU lawmakers to return to Strasbourg after more than a year
- Dom Dwyer signs with Major League Soccer's Toronto
- Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results
- NFL returning to London with 2 games in October
- Israeli army says soldier was killed in missile attack, first military death in 3 days of fighting with Hamas
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Bosnian Serb ex-leader Karadzic to spend life in UK prison
- The Latest: Maloney seeks answers in Capitol riot hearing
- Poland wants to buy Marie Curie's vacation house in France
- Former detective sentenced for role in wrongful convictions
- AP Top 25 Podcast: What lies ahead for Power 5 conferences?
- Spanish referee who sent off Guardiola chosen for CL final
- CDC advisers mull how to use Pfizer shots in kids 12 and up
- Sudanese immigrant sues Whole Foods, alleging discrimination
- As chip shortage goes on, cars are scarce and prices are up
- The Latest: Georgia Tech to allow full capacity for football
- Police: California Tesla driver riding in backseat arrested
- New York Rangers fire coach David Quinn and three assistants
- Israeli airstrikes bring down massive Gaza City high-rise building in latest escalation
- New York Rangers fire coach Dave Quinn, 3 assistants
- Brady-Prescott kicks off NFL season plus a return to London
- Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
- Report: Court order issued to Boris Johnson over unpaid debt
- Top-five recruit Baldwin Jr. to play for father at Milwaukee
- Report: Ellen DeGeneres to end her TV talk show next year
- Macronix was Chosen as Proactive Partner of Renesas R-Car Consortium 2020
- Croatian police issue arrest warrant for former Dinamo coach
- Preakness is 1st horse race to make digital souvenir NFTs
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Williams' 1,000th match ends in defeat at Italian Open
- Walmart sales soared, essential workers got scant protection
- Review: Angelina Jolie leads tense ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’
- Officials: Big cat on Wichita, Kansas, door camera is cougar
- Judge rejects plea deal for darknet child porn purveyor
- Former investment executive gets 3 months in college scam
- Macron's party pulls support from woman in Muslim headscarf
- EXPLAINER: How will judge's ruling affect Chauvin sentence?
- Low-scoring Ducks contemplate change after another lost year
- Treasure trove of rock memorabilia includes Kurt Cobain hair
- Sabres GM disputes disconnect between team and Eichel
- Ewan wins crash-marred stage 5, De Marchi keeps Giro lead
- EWU QB Eric Barriere highlights AP FCS All-America team
- WNBA tips off 25th anniversary season
- AP 2021 FCS All-America Team
- Israeli paramedics say 6-year-old killed in rocket strike on an apartment building in city of Sderot; 5 people wounded
- Arkansas hires Keith Smart as assistant men's hoops coach
- CNN's Sanjay Gupta worries about a muddled pandemic message
- Blinken stresses US resolve in call with Russian diplomat
- Police: Woman posed as student to promote Instagram page
- Rising commodities costs hit Americans at home and on road
- As ethnic violence rocks Israel, Arabs cite deep grievances
- New details emerge in fatal shootings of California police
- UK apologizes for deaths of 10 civilians during 'Troubles'
- Phylicia Rashad to lead Howard College of Fine Arts
- Aces sit atop AP preseason WNBA power poll
- Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
- Editorial Roundup: U.S.
- IOC says negative public opinion is no threat to Tokyo Games
- Greek soccer fans barge into Acropolis to mark league win
- Spain to allow some fans into soccer games for season finale
- Myanmar military court gives reporter 3-year prison term
- Tennessee inmate asks court to declare he can't be executed
- Venezuelan opposition says talks needed to resolve crisis
- Mystic Aquarium getting 5 Beluga whales from Canada
- Kraken make first signing, ink Luke Henman to 3-year deal
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Celtics without Walker, Smart to face reeling Cavaliers
- Hertha beats virus-depleted Schalke 2-1 in Bundesliga
- Law enforcement official says man wanted in Times Square shooting that wounded 3 has been captured in Florida
- GOP's Faulconer pitches tax cut plan for California
- West and rights groups accuse China of massive Uyghur crimes
- Baffert in spotlight for wrong reasons going into Preakness
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Schwab, Hill start strong at British Masters at The Belfry
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Virus-depleted Padres add Myers to IL before doubleheader
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Greek Results
- Greek Standings
- Embattled St. Louis corrections commissioner stepping down
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Vulture invasion besets residents of Florida neighborhood
- Suit challenges restaurant aid priority to women, minorities
- US budget deficit hits record $1.9 trillion so far this year
- Kerry: US weighs sanctions on China solar over forced labor
- US files first trade complaint with Mexico under USMCA
- California governor says mask mandate to end after June 15
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- GOP purged Cheney for 'unity,' but Trump bent on retribution
- Report on campus doctor raises flags about iconic coach
- Lawsuit says police caused asphyxiation death of naked man
- Scottish Results
- Scottish Standings
- Puck luck? Hockey's secrecy makes betting on NHL a gamble
- US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- US looking at how to weed out extremists in law enforcement
- Officials give Congress few answers on Afghanistan pullout
- 'I have a plan': Cuban Adolis García on a roll for Rangers
- Ohio urges judges to keep Census Bureau on data deadline
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Stocks sink again as inflation worries mount, putting US indexes on track for their biggest weekly losses since October
- Matsuyama returns at Nelson, 1st event since winning Masters
- Dems reach new fundraising deal, with boost for GOP states
- UN diplomat Martin Griffiths appointed UN humanitarian chief
- New Florida law seeks to protect state from sea level rise
- Grand jury clears police in killing; family wants US probe
- Russia pushes for 'Quartet' meeting on Mideast conflict
- Grocery Outlet, Lumentum fall; Exxon Mobil, fuboTV rise
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Brooklyn man gets 20 years in prison in subway terror case
- Biden says he has spoken with Israeli PM Netanyahu, says 'Israel has a right to defend itself' amid Hamas rocket barrage
- North Carolina House approves bill to limit teaching of race
- Leipold's Kansas staff mix of Jayhawks, Buffalo assistants
- Dark Knight returns: Harvey, Orioles lose to Mets 7-1
- Probe: Vermont police endangered Black state legislator
- Former Man United captain Antonio Valencia retires at 35
- Astros to provide furnished housing to minor league players
- Gas pipeline shutdown tests administration; Biden optimistic
- Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
- Jim Klobuchar, columnist and US senator's father, dies at 93
- Braves' Soroka has setback, to have second Achilles surgery
- Sao Paulo authorities plead with China to release vaccines
- Chemistry 101: COVID-19 protocols helped Pens bond quickly
- BC-US--Index, US
- Takeaways: Partisan discord instead of Jan. 6 answers
- Indiana hospital: 'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care
- Harvey cheered by fans, routed by Mets in Queens return
- Cincinnati FC set to debut new stadium Sunday
- Mississippi court upholds life sentence for pot possession
- Gaza teeters on the brink as fighting with Israel escalates
- Arsenal beats Chelsea 1-0 after pouncing on Jorginho howler
- 4-run 10th inning leads Reds past Pirates 5-1
- PSG beats Montpellier on penalties to reach French Cup final
- Rebić nets swift hat trick as Milan beats Torino 7-0
- Revamped EPA website shows increased climate change risks
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Charges filed after mummy of spiritual leader found in home
- Expected 'bombshell' testimony fizzles at Brazil virus probe
- Nicaragua ruling party ups advantages in run-up to elections
- AUTO RACING: Monster Mile beckons NASCAR
- Vetoed Arizona sex education bill coming back with changes
- Firing squad bill headed to South Carolina governor's desk
- FAA chief defends 737 Max, calls new fix 'straightforward'
- Brewers ace Burnes had COVID-19, was asymptomatic
- Documents: Firefighters could be fired for Bryant photos
- EXPLAINER: With bankruptcy tossed, what's next for the NRA?
- Business Highlights: Cars are scarce, pipeline restarts
- US Interior secretary approves Cherokee Nation Constitution
- Charge dropped against Iowa officer accused of abusing power
- Tornado rips off roofs, knocks out power in New Orleans
- Amed Rosario's hit in 10th gives Indians 2-1 win over Cubs
- 7 Yanks coaches, staff have virus, Torres out as precaution
- Taliban, Afghan forces start three-day Eid ceasefire
- Jenner's claim she didn't vote at odds with LA county record
- Harden will return for Nets on Wednesday against Spurs
- Tech audit of Colonial Pipeline found 'glaring' problems
- Florida takes step toward the catching of goliath grouper
- Atlético beats Sociedad, moves closer to Spanish title
- Injuries hit D-backs again with Gallen, Walker on 10-day IL
- MATCHDAY: Man United and Liverpool meet again after protests
- LA Sparks star Ogwumike adds executive producer to resume
- Witness: Man angered by Texas deputies in yard killed them
- Pervis Staples, member of famed Staple Singers, dead at 85
- Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses
- Pistons extending Casey through 2023-24 season
- Virus-depleted Padres beat Rox 5-3 behind Caratini's slam
- Texas Tiger still on the lam as alleged owner freed on bond
- Australia signs deal for 25 million Moderna COVID-19 doses
- Mexico rights group: government must protect own journalist
- Review: A rare glimpse at the indoor lives of Saudi women
- Wisconsin appellate court rejects most of shaming sentence
- Company defies Michigan governor's order to close pipeline
- JRM wins appeal to overturn Gragson's disqualification
- The 3 biggest US airlines are suspending flights to Israel
- Tesla to stop accepting Bitcoin for car payments
- Kahun scores 27 seconds into OT, Oilers beat Canadiens 4-3
- Dodgers 3B Edwin Ríos out for season after shoulder surgery
- Jerry Burns, former Vikings coach known for wit, dies at 94
- Amazon cloud technology aids NFL in schedule making
- LEADING OFF: Padres, Yanks carry on thru COVID outbreaks
- Guard Payton Willis transfers to Minnesota for 2nd time
- Univ of South Carolina president quits, says 'trust is lost'
- Police: 11-year-old robbery suspect was driving stolen car
- 3s for all: NBA sets season record for 3-pointers per game
- New Northwestern AD steps down amid mounting criticism
- Toronto FC 2, Columbus 0
- Facebook-backed digital currency project Diem shifts to US
- Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Bradley, Altidore score, Toronto beats Crew 2-0 for 1st win
- COVID in India: Life goes on as dead bodies pile up
- Feds: Suspect in fatal shooting of girl, 7, fled Illinois
- UN Security Council urges immediate cease-fire in Yemen
- New England 1, Philadelphia 1
- Ohio's million-dollar idea: Lottery prizes for vaccinations
- Deal reached for ex-White House counsel McGahn's testimony
- Kacper Przybylko scores in 88th, Union ties Revolution 1-1
- DHL Global Forwarding opens new direct China-United Kingdom multimodal link
- Two planes collide midair above Denver, no one injured
- Workday Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises
- Virus stifles Muslims' Eid al-Fitr celebrations for 2nd year
- Man pleads guilty to stealing $800K from disabled kids group
- Two mountaineers die on Everest as climbing reopens despite pandemic
- Taiwanese cities tighten restrictions after COVID-19 cases rise
- Asian shares spooked by US inflation alarm, yield jump
- Ex-Maldives president flies to Germany after bomb attack
- Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
- Maximiliano Urruti, Dynamo top Sporting KC 1-0
- Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
- Cabrera becomes Venezuelan hit king, Tigers beat Royals
- Bradley, Altidore scores in Toronto FC's 2-0 win over Crew
- Hernández 2 HRs as Ryu, Blue Jays improve to 5-0 vs Braves
- Mexican Standings
- Mexican Summaries
- Cole strikes out 12 in eight innings, Yankees beat Rays 1-0
- Rhule 'disappointed' Bridgewater wasn't happy with practice
- Taiwan pro baseball league to hold spectator-less games
- Kaprielian picks up 1st MLB win as A's outlast Red Sox 4-1
- Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards
- Norris scores 9 seconds into OT, Senators beat Maple Leafs
- Minnesota beats Vancouver 1-0 behind Ábila's first MLS goal
- Trend Micro Placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms
- Border Patrol tent facility in Texas evacuated by storm
- Harden returns to score 18 points, Nets beat Spurs 128-116
- Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0
- Cavs end 11-game slide, beat play-in bound Celtics 102-94
- Foxconn confirms India factory executives returned to Taiwan by private jet
- James Harden returns from hamstring injury, Nets beat Spurs
- Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak
- Astros slug season-high 5 homers to rout Angels 9-1
- Phillies rally off Nats closer Hand, collect 5-2 win in 10th
- Today in History
- Golden Knights finish regular season with 6-0 win vs. Sharks
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- J.T. Compher has 1st hat trick, Avalanche beat Kings 6-0
- Montreal 2, Miami 0
- Brewers capitalize on 2-out rally in 8th to beat Cards 4-1
- Officials: Tiny uptick in 2020 military sex assault reports
- New Taipei, Yilan clusters have same DNA as Novotel cases
- Scrum of challengers awaits Cheney after House GOP ouster
- Blazers win fifth straight, beat Jazz 105-98
- Johnsen scores 2 goals in 11 minutes, Montreal edges Miami
- Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
- Husso makes 31 stops for first NHL shutout, Blues beat Wild
- Taiwan tech companies tighten COVID prevention measures
- Mavs get key 125-107 win for postseason, eliminate Pelicans
- Vaughn hits 1st HR, White Sox top Twins 13-8, win 5th in row
- Biden team moves swiftly to tackle pipeline political peril
- Wealthy nations once lauded as successes lag in vaccinations
- Building in Taipei's Neihu District closed after relative of employee diagnosed with COVID
- COVID: India is 'at a critical juncture,' says WHO chief scientist
- Seattle extends unbeaten streak against San Jose to 14
- Compher's hat trick lifts Avs over Kings 6-0
- Seattle 1, San Jose 0
- 172 tea parlors, hostess bars in Taipei's Wanhua closed for disinfection
- Australian telco fined $39M for exploiting Indigenous folk
- Mexican Summaries
- Cheney ousted by U.S. House Republicans, but will seek re-election
- Pipeline hack sends people scrambling for fuel in the South
- Colorado program steers drag racing off streets, onto track
- Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win
- US cities see surge in deadly street racing amid pandemic
- Poteet wins MLB debut, Marlins edge Diamondbacks 3-2
- US agents encounter more single adults are crossing border
- NFL schedules get off to strong starts with Week 1 twinbills
- Judge weighing relevance of Ahmaud Arbery's mental health
- 2 planes collide midair above Denver, no one injured
- NYC mayoral race heats up with 6 weeks to go before primary
- Colleges pushed anew for reparations for slavery, racism
- Long time: Leafs-Canadiens playoff series first in 42 years
- Taiwan: Power cut leaves millions in the dark
- COVID: Over 25% of EU adults unlikely to take vaccine
- Weary Gaza marks Muslim feast as violence spreads in Israel
- Taiwan Navy orders new radar system from domestic manufacturer
- Nurses, nonprofits, others take vaccine to homebound people
- 1 Swiss, 1 American die on Everest in year's 1st casualties
- Top Mariners prospects Kelenic, Gilbert coming up to majors
- Death of student in China triggers questions, protests
- Taiwan Air Force test fires US-made AIM-120 missile for first time ever
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Syrian family reunited, against the odds, in Greece
- Political turmoil returns as Nepal suffers worst COVID surge
- School in Taiwan's Taoyuan closed after student tests positive for COVID
- Urías pitches Dodgers past Seattle 7-1 for back-to-back wins
- Driven by despair, Lebanese pharmacist looks to life abroad
- As ethnic violence rocks Israel, Arabs cite deep grievances
- Mack Horton on swim rival Sun Yang: let's change the subject
- Nowhere to run: Fear in Gaza grows amid conflict with Israel
- Albanian tries to set himself on fire at Eid al-Fitr prayers
- Nepal: Political tug-of-war hampers efforts to tackle COVID
- LEADING OFF: Burnes returns, Mariners bring up big prospects
- Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases, 9 from Lions Club cluster
- Bitcoin ticks back in Asia after Musk tweet sent price down 17%
- On Eid, Xinjiang imams defend China against US criticism
- New Taipei to launch 24-hour citywide sanitization Friday
- Power goes out across Taiwan due to power plant failure
- Opinion: In Ukraine conflict, Putin hits NATO's credibility
- Taiwan’s Asus unveils ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip
- Japanese towns drop plans to host Olympic athletes - Nikkei
- Taiwan proposes $7.5 bln in spending as domestic COVID-19 cases rise
- Taiwan's Yilan shutters 16 tourist spots over COVID case surge fears
- Greensill: David Cameron defends lobbying for bankrupt firm
- Taiwan to hold strategic dialogue with US, Japan later this month
- Myanmar jails journalist for anti-coup protests coverage
- Hang Lung Publishes Sustainability Reports 2020
- Taiwan economic minister says power will be restored tonight at 9:40 pm
- 600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses
- Sword GRC Has Been Named a 2021 'Technology Leader' in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for GRC Platforms
- Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park unaffected by nation-wide power outages
- Taiwan retrofitted F-16s spotted in Hawaii
- First integrated green building cloud data platform launched in Hong Kong
- Taiwan universities move classes online due to rising local COVID-19 cases
- Taiwan’s top chipmakers come out of nationwide power blackout unscathed
- Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of encroaching on its territory
- Ukraine: Anti-corruption fight 'moving in the right direction'
- India tops 24 million Covid-19 cases as new variant spreads across globe
- Analysis: Japan Inc squeezed by surging costs and frugal consumer fears
- Marco Polo Marine 1HFY2021 EBITDA More Than Triples to S$3.9 Million
- Taiwan premier says no need to raise COVID-19 alert level for now
- Ireland shuts down health IT system after ransomware attack
- TECNO reveals how the highly anticipated TECNO CAMON 17 Pro measure against its competitors
- Student in New Taipei’s Banqiao tests positive for COVID
- Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
- 2 COVID cases detected in Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch
- Afghanistan: Deadly mosque bombing rocks Kabul
- Biden's China affairs director praises new US-Taiwan exchange guidelines
- Taiwan’s TSMC experienced short power dip amid nationwide outage
- Pakistan: How has COVID impacted the LGBT community?
- Today in History
- India's COVID crisis hits global shipping industry hard
- Stocks rebound as Fed officials calm inflation fears
- Han Ji-hyun Of SBD Entertainment, Wholly-Owned by Spackman Entertainment Group’s Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Featured in Marie Claire’s Beauty Makeup Pictorial
- Taiwan-made COVID vaccines expected to roll out in July
- Taiwan to compensate households affected by country-wide power outage
- Taiwan vaccination rate surges dramatically
- Italy: Matteo Salvini avoids migrant kidnap trial
- DirectAsia Reveals 5 Factors That Could Influence Your Car Insurance Quotes in Singapore
- Taipei sets up rapid testing centers, amnesty for undocumented foreigners testing for COVID
- Israel fires artillery into Gaza, Palestinian rocket attacks persist
- We are all Stardust: The first monograph dedicated to Parisian Jeweler Extraordinaire Frédéric Zaavy
- Taiwan builds wastewater treatment plant on disputed South China Sea island
- Taiwan’s Foxconn signs deal with Fisker to make electric vehicles
- Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
- Taiwan semiconductor output value forecast to grow 18%
- Arrivals from Taiwan in Hong Kong must quarantine for 14 days
- Global Teacher Prize Winner Ranjitsinh Disale Urges "Heroic" Hong Kong Teachers and Students to Apply for the 2021 Global Teacher Prize and The Inaugural Chegg.Org Global Student Prize Before Deadline Closes
- Hong Kong Education City Launches ‘Go AI Scheme’ to advocate the prevalence of AI Education in HK
- Taiwan's NextGen seeks to expand nation's soft power
- Government soothes fears, says Taiwan has 6 months of food supplies
- Taiwan’s StarLux launches flights to Ho Chi Minh City
- Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
- Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
- Russia freezes bank accounts of US broadcaster RFE/RL
- Beijing denies top economic envoy to US faces axe
- RGE’s Global Indian Community Rallies to Support India’s COVID-19 Fight
- Ukraine opens symbolic synagogue at Holocaust site near Kyiv
- Taipei shuts down nightlife venues and internet cafes due to COVID surge
- NextGen urges Taiwan to take lead in spreading democracy regionally
- Download Taiwan Social Distancing app to win prizes
- Taiwan Presidential Office employee listed as COVID case contact
- Taiwan’s Apple Daily to publish final printed edition on May 17
- Taiwan's Changhua shuts down all 50 night markets due to 2 COVID cases
- Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely
- Gala Place Mall is Fully Let with the Opening of AEON STYLE and a New Dining Spot
- Banks in Taiwan promote working from home during COVID pandemic
- Cutting Edge Social Entertainment Platform GazeTV Breaks The Tradition With Blockchain And Tokenized Ecosystem Implementation Audiences And Creators Can Earn Rewards By The Second
- Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay
- Markets slump as Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown
- China: Wuhan tornado kills 8, injures hundreds
- Death toll rises as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank
- Taiwan launches new Formosa Club in the Caribbean
- Four Taiwan referendums get green light for August
- Vaccines are only solution to COVID nightmare
- Taiwan's Taichung shutters public venues, night markets due to COVID
- Today in History
- Taiwan supermarket imposes COVID controls after 180 cases reported
- Taiwan 2021 Golden Melody Awards announces nominees
- Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
- Taipei shuts down National Palace Museum, Longshan Temple, zoo
- DW contributor in Belarus sentenced to 20 days in detention
- Taiwan’s total of COVID cases nears 1,500 amid domestic outbreak
- Taiwan eateries in COVID hot spots must follow social distancing
- Taiwan residents face heavy fines for going maskless
- 9 guidelines listed for Taipei's Level 3 alert
- Taiwan hospital employee infected with COVID during temple visit
- Pro-Palestinian protesters march in major cities as Israel strikes Gaza — live updates
- Taiwan's Legislative Yuan will shut down Monday
- Movie theaters in Taiwan's capital close due to COVID surge
- Taiwan president advises against hoarding during COVID surge
- Taiwan’s Fubon Financial Holding discovers employee with COVID
- Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
- Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
- Greek neo-Nazi and MEP extradited to Athens to serve prison sentence
- ‘Shocking and horrifying’: Israel destroys AP office in Gaza
- China cancels Everest climbs over fears of virus from Nepal
- Taiwan says HK tycoon asset freeze a warning to global investors
- Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
- Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
- Today in History
- Cyclone threatens India's west coast, leaves several dead
- Israeli military targets home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader
- Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza
- No signs of significant rainfall for next 10 days in Taiwan
- Taiwan’s Chunghwa Post says employee tests positive for COVID
- Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
- Taipei, New Taipei introduce flexible working hours for civil servants
- Taipei Metro ridership drops sharply amid COVID outbreak
- India: More corpses found washed up on Ganges River banks
- Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022
- Mosques disappear as China strives to ‘build a beautiful Xinjiang’
- CECC mulls setting up more COVID testing stations across Taiwan
- Two Taiwanese restaurant chains self-impose indoor-dining bans
- Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
- Cloud Comrade Brings Patented Advanced Data Security Solution to Asia-Pacific Customers
- Asia shares cautious ahead of China data test
- University student in New Taipei diagnosed with COVID
- MRT passengers in Taiwan urged to register EasyCards for better COVID control
- Update: Closing of Taipei, New Taipei schools expanded citywide until May 28
- Why Europe is not a preferred destination for Southeast Asian students
- India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades
- Taiwan could play major operational role in US-China conflict: Analyst
- China's industrial output growth slows in April, retail sales miss forecasts
- Today in History
- Taiwan tech firms reinforce anti-COVID measures amid case surge
- Taiwan Army disinfects Taipei's Wanhua amid COVID surge
- McDonald's, Starbucks ban indoor dining in Taipei, New Taipei
- LA Lyft driver tells robber 'I'm from Taiwan, not China'
- 7 COVID cases reported at New Taipei's Far Eastern Memorial Hospital
- Taiwan's Guam office holds clean-up event calling for WHO participation
- Taipei, New Taipei to close primary, secondary schools for two weeks
- Taiwan steps up COVID control measures amid spike in local cases
- Taiwan Railway ridership falls by half
- Employee of Taiwan’s Pegatron tests positive for COVID
- Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
- South Korea: Wife of Belgian ambassador invokes immunity over assault
- India's push for COVID vaccine patent waiver hits EU roadblock
- Singapore warns children susceptible to virus variants, shuts schools
- Hospitalized patients in Taiwan should be screened for COVID: Infectious disease expert
- Two legislative committees halt all meetings due to COVID surge
- Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
- Northern Taiwan city issues outdoor mask-wearing rule
- Trend Micro Launches First and Only SecOps Solution to Slay Open Source Code Bugs
- Taiwan MacKay hospital to provide ‘outdoor only’ services to some who seek outpatient care
- France to lend Sudan $1.5 billion to pay off IMF debt, Germany offers assistance
- Taiwan moving 133 mild COVID patients to quarantine centers
- New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
- Taiwan stock index plunges amid worsening COVID outbreak
- Taiwan eases tax burdens for businesses affected by COVID outbreak
- Taipei Metro ridership drops 40% on Monday amid COVID surge
- Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly considering more advanced US facility
- Asian stocks mixed after Taiwan, Singapore anti-virus curbs
- Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
- Hong Kong announces stricter restrictions on Taiwan arrivals as country's cases mount
- Stellantis and Foxconn to announce strategic partnership on Tuesday
- Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
- Coronavirus: Germany drops COVID vaccination priority from June 7
- New Taipei surveying sites for field hospitals in anticipation of worst case scenario
- How the Kremlin will try to break up Navalny's network
- France, Germany, Spain push ahead with fighter jet project
- Taiwan forest recreation areas, related facilities to close from May 18–28
- Power to go out in some parts of Taiwan Monday night
- Ceuta: Record number of migrants reach Spanish enclave
- In Myanmar, the army controls its soldiers' lives, minds and finances
- India combs sea after barge sinks in deadly cyclone
- Jewellery training now enjoys generous SkillsFuture Funding
- TECNO TAIVOS™ Lab: How can signal processing and AI Imaging build the ultimate selfie
- Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- University student in Banqiao diagnosed with COVID
- LUX Smashes Sexist Labels Through Rousing Pop Anthem
- Japan's economy slumps back into decline as COVID-19 hits spending
- Pro-Taiwan group expands to 150 members
- 'World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys' to feature Taiwan
- Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses
- India: Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction
- ENTR — The new social platform for young Europeans
- Hospital in Taiwan's Kaohsiung evacuated after admin tests positive for COVID
- Stocks fall as tech shares weigh; gold rises to more than 3-month high
- Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots
- Today in History
- Grand opening of world-class hotel Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay
- 4 members of New Taipei delivery driver's family test positive for COVID
- Taiwan cancels self-paid COVID vaccination appointments
- Is Taiwan's COVID success story in jeopardy?
- New Taipei hospital reports COVID death, Taiwan's 13th
- New Taipei discloses COVID infection hotspots around city
- Tourism, hotel sectors in Taiwan caught off guard by COVID wave
- Taiwan's Tainan allows students to stay home
- Apple acquiesces to Chinese government's demands: NYT report
- Microsoft announces new products and guidance for enhanced security in hybrid work environments
-
- Dettol partners with Hong Kong Rugby Union to support the highly anticipated return of Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens tournament with extra protection
- Hong Kong suspends operations of its office in Taiwan
- Is Denmark's coronavirus 'passport' a prototype for European travel?
- Taiwan stock market index sees record one-day surge
- BusinessFocus Award 2021 Grand Ceremony & Winners Unveiled
- Herbal supplement said to help treat COVID soon to be released in Taiwan
- COVID alerts for migrant workers in Taiwan now available via LINE
- India's crematorium workers bear the burden of COVID crisis
- Bangladesh: Journalist could face death penalty for COVID reporting
- Without interference from China, Taiwan could get vaccines even faster: MAC
- Claw machine arcade owner in Taipei defies COVID shutdown, faces fine
- All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28
- Israel-Gaza violence shows few signs of slowing as global diplomacy ramps up
- Germany: Businessman arrested for sales linked to Russian intelligence
- Taiwan to receive second shipment of AZ vaccines by June: COVAX
- Migrant workers banned from Taiwan entry as of May 19 amid outbreak
- Taiwan’s TSMC takes steps to minimize COVID risk
- Taipei MRT intensifies anti-COVID measures
- Coronavirus: Romania's vaccination campaign hits some hurdles
- Beijing blasts US public diplomacy efforts in China
- The race against the virus: DHL white paper update reveals learnings from one year into COVID-19
- Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
- Taiwan's Kaohsiung tightens 'quasi-Level 3 alert'
- Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
- Alexei Navalny: Russia moves a step closer to banning FBK from elections
- Bybit to Launch Ether Futures Contract
- ChipMOS to Present at 2021 Citi Regional Tech Conference
- TDCC calls for voting from home during proxy season in Taiwan to curb COVID spread
- 37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
- Wi Ha-Joon Of MSteam, Wholly-Owned By Spackman Entertainment Group’s Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Stars In Webtoon Film SHARK: THE BEGINNING Expected To Be Released On 17 June Via Korean OTT Platform TVING
- Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
- Philippines' Duterte issues gag order over South China Sea
- Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
- Paris summit promises 'New Deal' for Africa
- Taiwanese urged to conserve water amid drought
- Infortrend's EonStor CS Scale-out NAS Perfectly Suits Medical PACS
- Coronavirus digest: Austria, France ease lockdowns
- India cyclone: Navy searches for scores missing after barge sinks
- Tamkang University professor diagnosed with COVID
- Banking, securities sectors in Taiwan to continue operating in event of lockdown
- Hi Sun Fintech Global Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Redefining Banking in SEA
- China says U.S. threatening peace as warship transits Taiwan Strait
- Wall Street closes lower on weak telecom stocks despite strong retail earnings
- Taipei 101 Shopping Mall suspends operations due to COVID
- TECNO Joins Android 12 Beta Program on its latest smartphone TECNO CAMON 17
- China refuses nuclear talks with US
- 1st doses of Taiwan-made COVID vaccines to be ready in July: Tsai
- Taiwan's NTU Hospital reports 10 COVID cases, including 1 worker
- Taipei mayor suggests only severe COVID cases be hospitalized
- Taiwan drought could threaten global supply of electronic chips
- TDCC, Glass Lewis partner to bring greater transparency to proxy process in Taiwan
- Ceuta: Morocco restricts movement of migrants into Spanish enclave
- Suez accident: Japanese shippers look for new ways to Europe
- Laptop sales in Taiwan spike amid local COVID outbreak
- Today in History
- Taiwan makes last ditch effort to join WHA
- Taiwan ranked No. 1 in world for expats
- US destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait for 5th time under Biden
- Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes vs. Asian Americans
- Apple Daily in Taiwan faces $18,000 fine for layoff violations
- EU to recommend open borders to fully vaccinated people
- Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles northeastern Taiwan
- India's COVID crisis takes toll on mental health
- COVID outbreak to have limited impact on Taiwan's annual wargames
- Etiqa Insurance Singapore extends complimentary coverage for COVID-19 vaccination side effects to Maybank customers
- Taiwan launches new QR code for real-name registration system
- China bans financial, payment institutions from cryptocurrency business
- Taiwan to receive 400,000 doses of AZ vaccine through COVAX
- Taiwan shares COVID vaccine experience in virtual conference
- New Taipei to penalize 206 residents for going maskless
- Taiwan's High Speed Rail implements new contact tracing system
- Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
- Israel-Gaza crisis: China fears instability in Middle East
- Pelosi calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
- Taiwan's Gogoro signs battery deal with Chinese companies
- Taiwan's Ministry of Culture launches virtual exhibitions amidst epidemic
- Uniqlo shirts blocked at US border in January on China forced labor concern
- Taiwan’s Hsinchu could face water rationing if drought worsens
- Taiwan manufacturers close factories in northern Vietnam due to COVID
- Half-Year Figures: ZEISS Reports Successful Start to Fiscal Year
- Honduras warns Taiwan of diplomatic fallout over vaccine shortage: FT
- Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
- Taiwan social distancing app now has English version
- Restrictions reimposed as virus resurges in much of Asia
- New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister
- 27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
- Drought-hit Taiwan plans more water curbs for chip hubs
- 'E,' 'F' groups to face power outages next time under new system: Taipower
- Netflix ad for Thai show angers Chinese with Taiwanese flag
- Taiwan’s Fubon Life confirms employee infected by COVID
- Tsannkuen insists laptops still in-stock amid school closures
- Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
- EU-Turkey relations at 'historic' low point: European Parliament
- US will donate substantial portion of vaccines through COVAX
- Netherlands: Suspects arrested in 'unprecedented' shootout
- EU seeks migration deals with Libya and Tunisia
- China slams US warship's 'illegal' sea passage
- India: Dozens of bodies recovered after barge sinks during cyclone
- EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners
- Foodpanda Taiwan, RE-THINK join hands to fight plastic waste
- Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Russia: Navalny 'recovered' after hunger strike, says prison authority
- Charlotte Puxley Flowers: The Journey Towards Sustainability
- Airwallex Rolls Out Online Card Payments Solution in Hong Kong
- New Qualtrics study reveals what Malaysian consumers want in the post-pandemic world
- New Qualtrics study reveals what consumers in the Philippines want in the post-pandemic world
- New Qualtrics study reveals what Singaporean consumers want in the post-pandemic world
- New Qualtrics study reveals what consumers in Indonesia want in the post-pandemic world
- New Qualtrics study reveals what Hong Kong consumers want in the post-pandemic world
- New Qualtrics study reveals what consumers in Thailand want in the post-pandemic world
- Taiwan digital minister to attend US meeting on open government
- Taiwan has not received single COVID dose from US: Taipei mayor
- Stocks struggle as taper talk, crypto crash put markets on edge
- Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch reports 5 more COVID cases
- Two drivers at Taiwan government agency confirmed with COVID
- Blinken, Lavrov agree to work together despite differences
- Envoy to US calls for Taiwan's inclusion in WHO
- Design Spectrum of Hong Kong Design Centre Presents "Brand New Youth" Exhibition A Tribute to Our Future Selves
- Today in History
- Global semiconductor market to grow by 10.9% in 2021: Taiwan's MIC
- Taiwan president issues pardon to Bunun hunter
- Amazon.com faces five new racial, gender bias lawsuits
- Taiwan’s Hsinchu more concerned about pandemic than water shortage
- France: Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy faces trial over campaign financing
- European Parliament to vote on freezing China investment deal
- ER doctor in New Taipei's Sijhih Cathay General Hospital COVID-positive
- Achiko completes initial shipment of AptameX, its progressive Covid-19 diagnostic test, to Indonesia, delivering 77% sensitivity at low viral loads
- Biden praises Coast Guard agreement with Taiwan
- Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomes German party’s removal of ‘one-China’ policy
- Slide in cryptocurrencies, other high-fliers, comes amid looming U.S. inflation worries
- Australia: Man kept body of home intruder for 15 years
- COVID: Thailand's slow vaccine rollout sparks anger
- Taiwan’s legislature scraps meetings next week due to COVID surge
- The race against the virus: DHL white paper update reveals learnings from one year into COVID-19
- Bybit to Launch Ether Futures Contract
- Taiwan cuts bank transfer fees during COVID emergency
- Trend Micro Named a Leader in Endpoint Security Software-as-a-Service
- Pet inns in New Taipei care for furkids of COVID-positive owners
- Taiwan replaced as host of Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
- M1 Now Offers New iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini with 5G in Stunning New Purple
- Rain forecast for Taiwan next week
- Italy: Police seize Nazi flags in raids on white supremacist group
- Complacency, sluggish vaccination behind Taiwan’s COVID surge: Bloomberg
- DHL Supply Chain Thailand joins forces with Green Spot to distribute beverages across the nation to support medical staff in their fight against COVID-19
- SEAL Eco Advance Limited and Dow sign MoU to accelerate adoption of Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) resin for e-commerce packaging
- CECC mass text warns symptomatic visitors of Taipei's Wanhua to test for COVID
- AMD predicts chip supply to improve with help from Taiwan's TSMC
- 3 Taipei MRT workers test positive for COVID
- Taiwan’s IC design firm GUC expects record-high profitability in 2021
- NextGen CEO 'cautiously optimistic' about Taiwan's future
- BBC journalist used deceit to secure Princess Diana interview
- Taiwan real estate deals down 26% in May amid COVID surge
- ECHR rejects anti-lockdown case from Romanian MEP
- End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA
- 5 hospitals in Taiwan report internal COVID infections
- Penghu tourism takes big hit amid pandemic in Taiwan
- Oxford University opts to keep controversial Cecil Rhodes statue
- Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain
- Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
- China flies 2 fighter-bombers over median line in Taiwan Strait
- New vegetable boxes available for delivery in Taiwan
- Taiwan’s power supply crunch to ease as two generators join operation
- The Hong Kong Institute of Housing Urges the Government to Form a Property Management Functional Constituency
- Job seekers needlessly discouraged by pandemic: Job bank
- 604 people fined for mask violations in Taiwan's Kaohsiung in 2 days
- Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
- India: Deadly 'black fungus' surges among COVID-19 patients
- Andrei Sakharov's path from bombmaker to human rights icon
- Turkey: Istanbul court reopens Gezi Park protest trial
- Why COVID-19 in India is bad news for Afghan patients
- Opinion: India must address its lack of ethics
- Chinese plan to build fishing harbor by Sierra Leone rainforest comes to light
- India: Why some states do better than others in tackling COVID
- Over 1,500 retired medical workers in Taiwan sign up for battle against COVID
- Biden, South Korea's Moon to discuss North Korea, China - White House
- Asia shares perk up as receding inflation fears lift Wall Street
- Markets in northern Taiwan suspend dine-in services due to COVID
- Pakistan: Bomb hits anti-Israel rally, killing multiple people
- Taiwan suspends all shareholder meetings through June due to COVID
- The very first move in the cement industry - Asia Cement Corporation's "Full Shore Power" for a Green, Low-Carbon Port
- Most Japan firms say Olympics should be cancelled or postponed, poll shows
- CECC makes U-turn on mask policy for drivers
- Today in History
- Diplomatic allies back Taiwan's participation in World Health Assembly
- European Parliament votes to put China investment deal on ice
- Elsevier launches new India COVID-19 Healthcare Hub to help curb the spread of misinformation and support clinicians
- Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly spending US$28.6 million on water
- Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan
- Taiwan's export orders surge for 14th straight month
- ERA Singapore Participates in Singapore Property Show 2021, the nation's largest virtual real estate show
- Microsoft to unplug Internet Explorer as it seeks edge in browser war
- US pledges full support to Taiwan to improve access to vaccines
- Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
- Navy drone makes emergency landing in Taiwan’s Taitung
- Taiwan blood supplies running at critically low levels
- Caesar Park Taipei near Taipei Main Station closes due to COVID
- Catalonia: Moderate separatist Pere Aragones named new leader
- Taiwan’s MediaTek launches 5G chips for mid-range phones
- Taiwan's health minister calls on public to stay home during critical COVID weekend
- 2021 Global Corporate Sustainability Awards launched
- Maskless Taiwanese will be 'persuaded' before being punished
- Taiwan’s Foxconn issues new COVID rules
- Japan scraps defense budget restrictions
- Taipei Zoo's rare animals come out of hiding due to pandemic
- Taiwan cities ban use of outdoor basketball courts
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei takeway offers bring Michelin-Starred delicacies to your home
- Meal replacement startup Sustenance is shaking up the meal shakes industry in Singapore and APAC
- Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
- ICYMI: Feel-good stories from around the world
- Enviro-Hub to fully acquires glove making subsidiary Pastel Gloves
- Cities ban indoor dining to counter COVID surge in Taiwan
- Turkish mafia scandal threatens Erdogan government
- Photo of the Day: Map of Taipei inspired by Mario
- Taiwan presses US health secretary on COVID vaccines
- Taiwan’s TSMC to raise MCU production to alleviate automotive chip shortage
- Heavy rain alert issued for Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung
- Tesla cars barred from some China government compounds
- Streaming wars leave Europe's TV networks for dust
- Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
- ‘Like hell:’ As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil
- Woven Science Launches Psychedelic Care Platform with Oversubscribed $8.5M Seed Financing
- China: Earthquakes shake northwestern, southwestern regions
- US, South Korea 'deeply concerned' about North Korea
- China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
- High-profile Indian journalist Tarun Tejpal acquitted almost eight years after assault allegations
- Nepal's parliament dissolved, president calls for fresh elections
- Over 80 percent of Japanese oppose hosting Olympics this summer, poll finds
- Israel foreign minister says his country keen to maintain calm
- US, South Korea united on maintaining peace in Taiwan Strait
- China seeks to exploit Taiwan's COVID outbreak for political ends
- World Health Assembly set to rule on Taiwan's participation
- Taiwan co-hosts regional dialogue on post-pandemic cultural exchanges
- Taiwan health official warns of China's 'cognitive warfare'
- India tells social media firms to remove 'Indian variant' content
- Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
- National Taiwan University student diagnosed with COVID-19
- Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply
- US warns Taiwan's TSMC not solution to China threat
- Taiwan health minister rejects COVID 'explosion' fears
- COVID hits 3 of Taiwan's Apple suppliers in India
- Taiwan gets 6 new Black Hawk rescue helicopters
- One of 13 infected tour bus passengers dies of COVID in Taiwan
- TSMC, Nanya, Wistron confirm COVID infections among Taiwanese employees
- Climbing guide says at least 100 virus cases on Everest
- Animal rights activists block UK McDonald's sites
- COVID reaches Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan
- Pentagon chief unable to talk to Chinese military leaders despite repeated attempts
- Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
- Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds
- Sea-Eye 4: 400 migrants finally disembarked
- Myanmar ethnic army attacks jade mining town, media say
- Today in History
- Baarle: The town where borders run riot
- Italy wins 2021 Eurovision Song Contest following tight race
- COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens
- Brazil senator says Bolsonaro never wanted COVID-19 vaccines, preferred herd immunity
- UK's Johnson tells China: We believe in rule of the sea
- Coronavirus digest: US probes reports of teen heart problem after COVID jab
- Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear
- Supreme Court upholds verdict for Filipino fisherman who killed eight
- Olympics Games will go ahead even under state of emergency - IOC official
- Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
- India: Delhi COVID lockdown may ease by May 31
- McDonald's Taiwan stops accepting cash for online deliveries
- Myanmar: Rebels seize police post, kill security forces
- Belarus diverts Ryanair plane to arrest activist journalist
- Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
- Two COVID shots effective against India variant - English health body
- Air India reveals passenger data stolen in hack attack
- Vietnam holds parliament election amid new COVID-19 outbreak
- Belarus flight: Germany, EU demands explanation of diversion, reporter's arrest
- 7 beaches in southern Taiwan to close after visitors found flouting mask mandate
- TSMC to donate 'contactless' COVID testing stations across Taiwan
- 21 die in extreme weather in China cross-country race
- New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
- Italy: Several dead after cable car accident
- Taipei to ban indoor dining from Monday
- China’s Wanda dumps AMC shares, departs company's board
- Belarus reporter said 'death penalty awaits me here' — witness
- Taiwan’s Taichung puts forward economic relief measures amid outbreak
- Hong Kong says Taiwan ‘grossly interfered’ in its affairs
- Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
- Bitcoin down almost 50% from year's high
- UK: Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after shooting
- Meteorologist lists 5 factors behind severe drought in Taiwan
- 31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
- Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before COVID-19 outbreak disclosed - WSJ
- Taiwan golfer bags first LPGA win at Pure Silk Championship
- Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. inflation test, Bitcoin slides
- Taiwan decries ‘massive COVID cremations’ story as it fights disinformation
- Bike sharing shifts into a more manageable gear
- Pakistan: Government attempts to 'Islamize' mainstream curriculum
- Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
- Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
- 66 COVID patients on ventilators in Taiwan, 270 seriously ill
- Save the Children Hong Kong's Study: 42% of Secondary School Students Felt Sad for a Long Time and 3 in 5 had worried that someone they know will harm themselves
- Extremely heavy rain warning issued for 14 cities, counties across Taiwan
- Taiwan’s power supply to be stretched over next 5 days
- BTS Fans Army Spread their Love for ‘Butter’ with 300 Million Tweets around the world
- Germany summons Belarus ambassador over forced landing and arrest
- Nursing home in Taipei sees COVID cluster
- What happened to India's farmer protests?
- Taiwan’s Hsinchu City to ban indoor dinning from Tuesday
- Online sales of COVID test kits banned in Taiwan
- Taipei opens 20 rapid testing stations across city
- BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
- Mary Queen of Scots rosary beads stolen in castle break-in
- Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
- Taiwan’s Taroko and Yushan national parks to close hiking trails amid COVID spike
- Russia gives Google 24 hours to delete unwanted material
- Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan
- Why Lukashenko diverted a plane to catch Belarusian blogger
- Pope appeals for prayer for Catholics in China
- Myanmar’s Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance
- Belarus and Latvia expel diplomats in ice hockey flag furor
- Poland defies EU top court order to close coal mine
- Leading South African martech provider Everlytic expands into UK and Europe
- EU imposes sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion
- Taiwan People's Party legislator questions nation's slow vaccine rollout
- Taiwan revokes Kinmen island mandate requiring COVID-19 tests
- Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
- Defiant anti-masker fined in Taipei
- G7 is close to agreement on taxation of world’s largest companies - FT
- EU summit: COVID, climate change top second-day agenda
- Italian Solar Inverter Manufacturer FIMER to Power Asia's First Automatic Frequency Control Initiative
- Taiwan's participation left off WHA agenda
- With 3,500 Visitors Registered Already, Millésimes Alsace DigiTasting®, Unveils Its Programme!
- Potential Impact of Takeda's Dengue Vaccine Candidate Reinforced by Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Results
- Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Embark on a gastronomic journey to Korea at 7-Eleven with an all-new Korean menu from 7-SELECT
- E-commerce giants reduce delivery service to COVID-hit parts of Greater Taipei
- Belarus: European airlines halt flights amid outrage over plane arrest
- US scholar affirms Taiwan's rejection of Chinese vaccines
- US chip funding could result in seven to 10 new factories -officials
- Rains bring 12.1 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
- 302,000 Taiwanese have received at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine
- US Department of Defense vows continued military assistance to Taiwan
- Vietnam's COVID resurgence prompts strict new lockdowns
- Taipei mayor predicts '3rd wave' of infections by Friday
- Nearly 1,000 shops shutter in Greater Taipei as business falters
- MRT ridership in Kaohsiung drops sharply amid Taiwan's COVID outbreak
- Han Ji-hyun Of SBD Entertainment, Wholly-Owned By Spackman Entertainment Group’s Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Selected As Model For Shiseido Professional
- Asia shares track Wall Street gains amid easing inflation fears
- John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
- South Korea foreign minister asserts Taiwan Strait peace is key to regional stability
- New Taipei, Taipei mayors receive best rating for COVID response: Poll
- Chipmakers expected to raise prices in 3rd quarter
- Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
- Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
- Assistant of Taipei city councilor diagnosed with COVID
- US top diplomat in Japan calls on Taiwan representative office for first time in 42 years
- COVID: India's 'white fungus' infections raise new health concerns
- Taipei shuts down police station in bustling area due to COVID
- US encourages COVID vaccine makers to prioritize Taiwan
- Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
- Thai ownership of European football clubs sees mixed results
- Taiwan’s ICRT radio station goes remote after rumored COVID case in building
- Taipei sets up COVID relief fund
- Police in Taiwan's Pingtung nab 6 migrant workers for growing marijuana
- Taiwan unemployment rate falls to 21-month low in April
- Art & Technology innovator 4ARTechnologies completes its unique ecosystem with secure NFT marketplace for physical and digital artworks
- Half of Taiwanese willing to receive COVID vaccines regardless of manufacturers
- China Dynamics Initiates Nasdaq Listing Process
- Taiwanese under home quarantine fined NT$300,000 for returning to work
- All schools in Taiwan to extend closures to June 14
- Angela Merkel: Russian role in Belarus incident not clear
- Taiwan CECC debunks COVID rumors
- Marriott Bonvoy "Brings the World to You" across 11 hotels in Hong Kong!
- 300 confirmed cases still unaccounted for in Taipei, New Taipei
- Taiwanese customer leaves heartwarming note for noodle stall operator
- 145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
- University of Taipei clears out dorms during capital's ongoing COVID crisis
- APREA Expands Reach into Real Assets with Infrastructure Investments to Push Boundaries and Create New Opportunities in the Region
- What effect will the EU's sanctions have on Belarus?
- Japan says US travel warning for virus won't hurt Olympians
- New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
- Freightlancer acquires freight marketplace Loadshift, receives investment from Maas Group founders, appoints new CEO.
- Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
- Singapore sees uneven recovery after Q1 GDP tops forecasts
- Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
- Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
- MTR Corporation and Kerry eCommerce Join Hands to Launch "Kerry Express @ MTR Shops" New Retail Solution
- In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
- Masks, social restrictions return to Australia’s Melbourne after fresh outbreak
- Huawei plans to launch new operating system for phones in June
- Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
- Nord Stream 2: Biden says sanctions 'counterproductive' to US-European ties
- Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in India
- Belarus: Lukashenko slams Western response to forced plane diversion
- EU and AstraZeneca face off in court over COVID vaccine delays
- Ceuta: Unattended minors stranded in Spanish enclave
- UK government failed public over COVID, says ex-adviser Cummings
- Coface China Corporate Payment Survey 2021: Rising Payment Risks in Construction and Energy Sectors Despite Stronger Economic Outlook
- Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins
- Pakistan: Journalist critical of military attacked at home
- China's Xiaomi says US has formally lifted securities ban
- Is India's Modi too focused on his public image during COVID crisis?
- Taipei City Hospital workers plead for help amid COVID onslaught
- Taiwan health minister consults with EU office on COVID developments
- TCI Co., Ltd. named as one of Asia's fastest growing companies by The Financial Times
- 99 COVID patients on ventilators in Taiwan, 423 seriously ill
- Japan: Are pets replacing children during the pandemic?
- Taiwan’s TSMC looking to hire recent college grads for Arizona facility
- Station attendant on Taipei's MRT Brown Line tests positive for COVID
- Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek among top 10 semiconductor companies
- Italy cable car crash: Suspects arrested over maintenance failure
- Taiwan deploys 4 F-16s to US for training
- Who is Sofia Sapega, girlfriend of Belarusian blogger Raman Pratasevich?
- CM Punk trolls John Cena by declaring 'Taiwan is a country'
- Taiwan performing arts center offers background photos for online meetings
- Eastern Taiwan looks for 'blue gold' from ocean
- Taiwan Golden Melody Awards ceremony postponed
- Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
- Taiwanese TV reporter tests positive for COVID
- Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
- COVID patients from Greater Taipei to be transferred to other parts of Taiwan
- Food delivery platforms adapt to changing landscape as COVID-19 grips Taiwan
- Taiwan’s Asus releases ROG Phone 5 in US
- Taiwan’s Nantou pushes nation to allow Chinese BioNTech vaccine purchases
- Nepal: Political turmoil unleashes more health risks during COVID surge
- Taiwan reports record 11 COVID deaths in one day
- Filipino fishermen face double burden of COVID and Chinese expansion
- Taiwan’s TSMC tight-lipped on reports of project with Sony
- Taiwan's employment slump to continue: Job bank
- US signals in no rush to send COVID-19 shots to Taiwan
- Taiwan vice president urges greater empathy for COVID patients
- Taiwan ends maskless 'grace period'
- Germany, Japan, allies voice support for Taiwan on 2nd day of WHA
- Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
- Ko says cases increasing in Taipei's 11 other districts
- China braces for summer floods as 71 rivers exceed warning levels
- EU proposes stricter anti-disinformation code
- Taiwanese tire makers face US anti-dumping tariffs
- Taiwanese iPhone maker Foxconn to resume production at Vietnam factory
- Column: Asia’s LNG imports stay robust, justifying strong spot prices
- Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
- Taiwan to distribute 410,000 AstraZeneca jabs nationwide
- Two Taiwanese restaurants fined NT$15,000 for flouting indoor-dining ban
- Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
- African Energy Chamber: Africa Must Fight Energy Poverty with Oil and Gas Development
- Rising expectation of ‘cashless’ societies worldwide: a second annual report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), shows growing acceptance of digital currencies, accelerated by covid-19
- ApplyProof and Pearson PTE Partner to Help Canada Bound Students
- MH17 trial judges get first look at cockpit and fuselage
- Trial opens in China against Australian blogger Yang Hengjun
- Azerbaijan arrests 6 Armenian soldiers at border
- Memories of famine stalk North Korea amid COVID-induced economic chaos
- Hong Kong passes new electoral law reducing voting rights
- Belarus: EU ministers begin talks on fresh sanctions
- Chinese early warning aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated
- Vetter Once Again Wins Axia Best Managed Companies Award
- US FDA gives emergency use approval for GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug
- Foreign minister claims China scapegoating Taiwan to distract from domestic problems
- Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative Enhances Position as World’s Largest Vulnerability Disclosure Player
- Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
- Tesla loses U.S. designation for some advanced safety features
- National Taiwan University Hospital head calls for help with over 100 COVID patients
- Vivocom announces diversification into minerals and commodities
- Worker at Taiwan's TSMC confirmed with COVID
- Taiwan Navy showcases upgraded cannons in live-fire drills
- Why are Taiwanese skeptical of Chinese vaccines?
- Sino Malls support Government’s consumption voucher scheme by giving out over HK$20 million in rewards and exciting experiences
- Taiwan’s TSMC responsible for about 70% of contract MCU production
- HK's Next Digital shares soar as trading resumes after Jimmy Lai assets frozen
- Pharmaceutical donates COVID herbal drug to hospitals in Taiwan
- Emissary Capital and GrowthX Launch ASEAN’s First Go-to-Market Accelerator
- Incomlend Provides USD2.5 million Invoice Financing Programme for India-based Apparel Manufacturer to Capture Revenue Opportunities
- Russia prohibits Austrian Airlines flight to arrive without entering Belarusian airspace
- Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
- India: COVID claims lives of hundreds of journalists
- Asian shares step back from two-week highs, dollar firm
- Ferry planned for south Taiwan-Penghu route to transport 80 cars, 4 buses
- Inside Nexta, the Telegram channel run by Raman Pratasevich
- Taiwan Navy to deploy new air defense missile system in August
- Foxconn founder looking for 10 million vaccine doses for Taiwan
- Kashmir: COVID looms large among political prisoners
- Chubb Creates Consumer Lines Division in Asia Pacific; Appoints Glen Browne to New Leadership Role
- How COVID in India affects patients in Africa
- Banks in Taiwan allowed to reduce services as COVID cases rise
- US trade chief Tai says US faces ‘very large challenges’ on China
- Taiwan reports record 13 COVID deaths in one day
- MSIG Launches Two New Critical Illness Products
- Golf course in New Taipei fined heavily for remaining open during Level 3 COVID alert
- Taiwan's Jade Mountain fire extinguished after 12-day battle
- Taiwan lychees popular overseas despite COVID pandemic
- Privacy activists challenge Clearview AI in EU
- Consumer confidence in Taiwan slips amid COVID outbreak
- Ministry of Economic Affairs defends quality of Taiwan-made masks
- Plum rains to last for 5 days in Taiwan starting Saturday
- Open Russia opposition group shuts down under pressure
- High Five for Lanson Place in the 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
- Environmentalists warn face masks causing plastic pollution
- Taiwan proposes US$7.56 billion bailout to battered industries amid COVID
- Second Ramadan during COVID-19 saw uptick in indexed traffic and sales across Southeast Asia
- COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2021 Virtual to open May 31
- Taiwan sees 'political warfare' in dispute with China over vaccines
- 150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
- Family of 10 in Taiwan’s Keelung all get COVID
- Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai and pro-democracy activists given more jail time
- US investigating possible Ukrainian interference in 2020 election — report
- Singapore-Based Online Florist Shares 4 Ways Businesses Can Strengthen Business Resilience Amidst Phase 2 Heightened Measures
- Chubb makes Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
- Dell, HP say chip shortages will hit PC supplies this year
- Japan: Crew missing after ships collide in Kurushima Strait
- Japan's fascination with perfect — and expensive — fruits
- Japan, EU speak out on Taiwan Strait issue
- Amazon and Science Centre Singapore launch Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge to empower STEM exploration amongst the youth in Singapore
- Japan looks to extend Tokyo state of emergency to June 20, minister says
- Video shows Moderna vaccines being loaded onto plane for Taiwan
- Tanoto Foundation Endowment Enables Renaming of Northwestern University's Kellogg Center for Family Enterprises to ‘John L. Ward Center for Family Enterprises’
- Taiwan’s economy sees strongest month of growth in 33 years
- France: Police officer wounded in knife attack
- Smart Manufacturers Face a Security Conundrum as they Tackle Emerging 5G Threats
- Passenger faints on Taiwan Railways train, refuses medical care
- US tells Russia it will not rejoin Open Skies arms control pact
- Taiwan, US universities ink agreement on Chinese-language learning
- Taiwan legislator says former aide one of Thursday's COVID deaths
- South Korea: Belgium recalls ambassador after wife attacks workers
- BioNTech made Taiwan remove 'country' from press release before nixing vaccine contract
- COVID disinformation campaign targeted BionTech/Pfizer
- Japan considers sending AZ vaccines to Taiwan in June
- Philippines' Duterte to let God decide his political future
- Why are Twitter and WhatsApp miffed with Indian authorities?
- Taiwan’s TSMC starts 5nm A15 chip production for iPhone 13
- Amid corruption and division, Greek Cypriots to elect new parliament
- First-round vaccination of 60% of Taiwan's population possible by October: Health minister
- Taiwan coronavirus cash bailout set for approval
- Taiwan doctor warns against high-intensity exercise with mask
- China irate after Taiwan's Joseph Wu referred to as 'foreign minister'
- Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
- Taipei Mass Rapid Transit cuts frequency of trains due to COVID
- Heat alert issued for 18 cities, counties across Taiwan
- EU regulators approve BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children
- Malaysia orders 'total lockdown' amid COVID surge
- Pakistan: Taliban donations, recruitment on the rise
- 4 Taiwan bank holding companies donate NT$253 million to COVID relief
- Taiwan reports record 19 COVID deaths on Friday
- Taiwan’s Asus, eNASCAR renew partnership for 2021 season
- After Colonial attack, energy companies rush to secure cyber insurance
- Score the New iPad Pro for $0 with M1’s Fully Personalised Bespoke Flexi Plan
- Tainan unworried by visit of sports coach with COVID
- Taiwan grants visa extension to foreigners stranded by COVID
- Solid Asia sets global stocks on extended rally, U.S. stimulus in focus
- Taiwan’s outlying island of Kinmen rules against COVID lockdown
- 36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
- Taiwan shows 'humanitarian aid is not about politics'
- DirectAsia Extends One Month Free Insurance to all Drivers and Riders in Singapore
- Taiwan Railways offers bento box deals to medical workers and police
- NFT sale of Andy Warhol works fetch combined NT$93 million
- Foxconn founder waiting for green light from Taiwan government to import vaccines
- EU moves against TikTok over child-targeted ads
- Collection of Innovations, Insights & Ideas Enables Strategic Digital Transformation and Long-Term Success in Virtual Business
- This could be Taiwan’s finest hour yet
- Satire site lists Taiwan as 'Country of the Year' after John Cena fiasco
- Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
- German-Russian Petersburg Dialogue forum in jeopardy over NGO ban
- Yellen says economic recovery likely to be ‘bumpy’
- Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest
- Taipei Mass Rapid Transit police officer tests positive for COVID
- Notice of the Twenty-second Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
- TechInsights partners with Strategy Analytics and Munro & Associates to deliver an in-depth analysis of electric vehicle technologies
- Malaysia imposes total lockdown after cases soar above 8,000
- Boris Johnson hosts Viktor Orban to discuss 'a post-Brexit period'
- US soldiers accidentally leak nuclear secrets via study apps — report
- Australia says citizen is in arbitrary detention in China
- In victory for Trump, Republicans block probe of US Capitol riot
- US Senate advances sweeping tech bill taking aim at China
- Taiwan National Security Bureau employee diagnosed with COVID
- John Cena’s 'Fast and Furious' roundabout
- Hong Kong authorities ban Tiananmen vigil again
- Insurance company donates NT$50 million to Taiwan's COVID fight
- Austria's Muslim youth file lawsuit against 'Islam map'
- Sri Lanka faces 'worst-ever beach pollution' from burning ship
- Brazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years
- Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
- Belarus: Opposition calls for a day of solidarity on anniversary of major arrest
- Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
- Taipei private school fined for holding physical graduation ceremony
- Anti-abortion protesters stage a 'Walk for Life' in Croatia
- China launches cargo flight to new space station
- Police confirm 20 officers and staff infected by COVID in Taiwan
- 500 clinics to join Taiwan vaccination campaign in June
- Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets
- COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
- Japan in talks with AstraZeneca to send Taiwan COVID vaccines
- US proposes bill to further 'elevate' Taiwan ties
- Taiwan’s Foxconn founder wants to import vaccines directly from Germany
- Russia approves Air France, Lufthansa routes avoiding Belarus
- Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge
- Virus fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mount Everest
- China, Philippines swap protests over Manila-occupied island
- Vladimir Putin hosts Alexander Lukashenko amid wave of criticism from the West
- UK PM Boris Johnson secretly marries fiancee Carrie Symonds
- Egypt's foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday
- Spain to welcome back international cruises from June 7
- Taiwan gifts 200,000 masks to disadvantaged in south of France
- Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
- Italy cable car crash suspects released from jail
- If China rebuilds Kiribati airstrip, it could spy on US Pacific Fleet
- Russia: Hollywood actor Steven Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party
- Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
- Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
- Taiwan's annual war games to be scaled down depending on COVID situation
- Danish secret service helped US spy on Germany's Angela Merkel: report
- Taiwan to allow only COVID patients under 60 without chronic conditions to remain home
- Aerial refueling capabilities could boost Taiwan's regional air superiority
- Cluster infection reported at center for people with mental disabilities in New Taipei
- Osaka begins Roland Garros campaign with straight sets win
- Taipei and New Taipei to place all confirmed COVID cases in quarantine centers
- France hunts for ex-soldier after shots fired
- Far-right party, centrist bloc gain big in Cyprus vote
- Ryanair flight makes unscheduled landing in Berlin
- Hong Kong police arrest 'Grandma Wong' activist
- European online activists target 'cookie banner terror'
- China: New 3-child policy approved by Politburo
- Poland donates 1,500 sets of PPE to Taipei City
- ONLYOU Shifts Focus To Online Korean Classes In Wake Of New Restrictions
- Asia shares look to rally for third week, focus on U.S. jobs
- Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $33,849, Ether down 6.3%
- EXCLUSIVE U.S. tyre maker Goodyear faces allegations of labour abuse in Malaysia
- Police raid people-smuggling network in Germany, Slovakia
- Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
- Japan: Descendant of Ryukyuan royalty demands return of 'stolen' bones
- Taiwan to bump up electricity rates for summer on June 1
- China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
- Taiwan condemns China for sabotaging nation's vaccine purchasing efforts
- Veteran Taiwan TV host urges government to relax vaccine controls
- Rains bring 18 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's Shihmen Reservoir
- Rhenus Clinches EcoVadis Silver Award For Six Years Running
- Turkey 'repatriates' wanted nephew of Fetullah Gulen — state media
- Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
- Greece, Turkey agree to work on relationship
- U.S. security agency spied on Merkel, other top European officials through Danish cables - broadcaster DR
- China's factory activity grows at slightly slower pace as raw materials costs surge
- Kenanga Sustains Profit Momentum, Bolstered by Digital Strategy
- Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds talent to strategic advisory board
- Taiwan's Foxconn partners Formosa Plastics in EV production
- Taiwan's vaccine import policy to loosen up
- Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets
- New Bangladeshi passport fuels speculation over Israel ties
- Johnson & Johnson asks high court to void $2B talc verdict
- North accuses US of hostility for S. Korean missile decision
- Amazon to extend pause on police use of facial recognition
- Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
- Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
- US issues tax-exempt cards for Taiwan diplomats
- China announces three-child policy
- Australia and New Zealand unite over China human rights issues
- Malaysia's Supermax says abiding by labour laws after report on U.S. probe
- US special forces to train Taiwan soldiers after annual war-games
- Merkel and Macron hold their last Franco-German Ministerial Council meeting
- Belarusian opposition gets a hand from allies in Germany
- Tropical storm forms southeast of Taiwan
- Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
- Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
- MOVE Network Launches Its First NFT Incubator in Hong Kong
- Opinion: China needs a more modern family policy
- COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
- Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
- Russian authorities detain head of opposition group Open Russia
- Belarus enacts new rules restricting citizens from leaving
- Germany, France demand answers on US-Danish spying scandal
- Christie's to sell Isaac Newton's notes for greatest work
- China jails blogger for 'defaming' dead soldiers in India border clash
- Datang Debuts Issuance of USD300 Million Senior Notes, Diversified Funding to Enhance Debt Profile
- Vesync Enters Thailand Market
- NATO ministers meet to lay groundwork for summit
- Taiwan passes Space Development Law
- Tennis-Naomi Osaka statement on withdrawing from French Open
- Cyber attack hits JBS meat works in Australia, North America
- Infor Names Chema Aramburu Executive Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan
- Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
- DYPHOX Asia Sets Up Regional HQ in Singapore
- Asian stocks at month high ahead of U.S. jobs data, gold rises
- Taiwan’s TSMC has over 20 participating companies for new Japan facility
- Can the three-child policy solve China's demographic crisis?
- Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
- Chubb report reveals the risk and uncertainty faced by small and mid-sized businesses as they increasingly conduct business digitally
- M1's Mega Sale Returns with Weekly Flash Deals & Exclusive Promotions in Singapore
- Foxconn tycoon to spend US$228 million on 5 million BioNTech doses
- Law banning adultery removed from Taiwan's criminal code
- New Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults by priests and laypeople
- Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
- Taiwan received wave of support in World Health Assembly
- COVID: Thousands of Indian children orphaned by pandemic
- Taiwan slips to No. 4 on world’s best investment destination list
- Asian Productivity Organization: Reaffirming the Centrality of Productivity
- Jardine Engineering Corporation: Notice of Change in Chief Executive
- DW reporter in Belarus released after 20 days of detention
- Italy: Mafia boss Giovanni Brusca's release causes stir
- Palauan students in Taiwan to fly home for COVID shots
- Taiwan congratulates African ally for holding first parliamentary election since 2005
- EU's first public prosecutor's office starts operating
- Compulsory COVID tests at airports on Taiwan’s outlying islands are illegal: CECC
- Manila snackmaker’s flat IPO may find some fizz
- Doctor estimates COVID death rate in Taiwan to increase this month
- Chinese working women will rue three-child policy
- AXA becomes the first insurer to offer VHIS product on HKTVmall
- Austrian far-right leader Norbert Hofer resigns as FPÖ chief
- Fate of KMT-led referendum up in air
- Intel wants to work with Taiwanese partners to alleviate supply chain woes
- Foxconn tycoon's wife delivers documents for BioNTech vaccine to Taiwan FDA
- Taiwan to consider no longer announcing COVID backlog numbers separately
- Asia’s factories sustain expansion but supply squeeze dims outlook
- Barcelona concert to feature Taiwanese bands
- Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
- Taiwan expects 2 million COVID vaccine doses to arrive in June
- Samsung Introduces 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series and Jet Bot+ with Clean Station™ for Smarter, Enhanced Living Experiences
- China condemns Japan's vaccine donation to Taiwan as 'political show'
- First wave of plum rains brings 200 mm of rain to Taiwan in 2 days
- Toyota, Honda temporarily halt production in Malaysia due to COVID-19 lockdown
- Taiwanese man diagnosed with COVID after drowning
- Taiwanese radio host sends funeral flowers to health officials
- Kremlin clampdown on Open Russia and opposition continues
- Australia's softball squad arrives in Japan as Japan widens vaccine rollout
- 4-time Slam champ Osaka out of French Open, cites anxiety
- Taiwan bus drivers hit hard by pandemic call for relief
- Former KMT lawmaker condemned for jumping Taiwan’s COVID vaccination line
- Over 300 students and school staff test positive for COVID across Taiwan in May
- Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
- Belarus activist reportedly stabs himself in court
- Indigenous groups call for Canada to identify graves after remains of 215 children found
- Australia central bank holds rates as economy charges ahead
- EU agrees to new tax transparency rules for multinationals
- Qualtrics Announces Significant Expansion Plans to Support Customer Growth Across Asia Pacific and Japan
- Cryptocurrencies and fiat money — what's the difference?
- Radium Medical Aesthetics Implements Virtual Consultation Amidst Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)
- NCS Makes Top Hires to Drive Growth
- TSMC new target of disinformation campaign amid Taiwan COVID surge
- China vice premier holds talks with U.S. Treasury secretary
- Charles Monat Associates Announces New Global Leadership Structure to Accelerate International Growth
- GROUP8 Brings ‘The Standoff’ Closer With An Exclusive Online Tour
- Tennis-Nadal, Djokovic ease through as Roland Garros continues without Osaka
- 16% of COVID patients in Taiwan seriously ill
- Taiwanese in Norway take nationality case to European Court of Human Rights
- Taiwan’s TSMC starts construction on Arizona plant
- South Korea stokes fear in Japan of Olympic boycott
- COVID: India's Sikh community steps up amid pandemic
- Takkyubin Taiwan overloaded with orders, halts low-temp deliveries
- GeTS wins 2021 Global Finance - The Innovators Award for Outstanding Innovation in Trade Finance
- China: Elephant herd wanders toward city of 7 million
- Official from former ally Solomon Islands in Taiwan for medical treatment
- Owners of Taiwan's 7-Eleven, PX Mart among world's top 250 retailers
- Notorious 'Pizza Bandit' strikes again, nabbed in Taipei
- The MDRT Academy continues to grow with new members from Sun Life Asia
- Local governments enforcing responsible fishery in Taiwan
- Taiwan Marines fire anti-tank missile during nighttime drills
- Taiwan’s MediaTek to deliver its first Armv9 chip by year’s end
- Singapore Companies Rapidly Bringing the Future of Work to Life: Aon Survey
- Taiwan announces new vaccine distribution strategy
- Slovenia's STA — a symbol of resistance within the country
- Taipei’s Chinese Culture University tests students for COVID
- Taiwan Railways bento shops in Taipei closed due to COVID
- 70% Of SOC Teams Emotionally Overwhelmed by Security Alert Volume
- Taiwan’s EVA Air ramps up frequency of flights to Los Angeles
- Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
- 10,000 volunteers quit Tokyo Olympics as health adviser warns about hosting event
- Stocks loiter around peaks as traders wait for data
- Germany suspends incoming flights from Russian airlines
- Two-thirds of Taiwanese prefer imported COVID vaccines: Poll
- Dutch parents sue TikTok for €1.4 billion
- Taiwanese man in his 30s develops blood clots after AZ shot
- EU adds Japan to coronavirus travel list, but Britain misses out
- Golfer Wie West praises 'incredibly brave' Osaka
- KMT suggests Taiwan government dole out NT$10,000 to citizens in cash relief
- Taiwan’s Mackay Memorial Hospital reports 13 asymptomatic COVID cases
- 600,000 Taiwan laborers to benefit from new COVID-19 bailout
- Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
- China's Guangdong tightens coronavirus measures as cases persist
- Details of patient attack on New Taipei health workers leaks
- Tropical storm to bring rain to Taiwan on Thursday
- New French translation of Hitler's Mein Kampf hits bookstores
- Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
- Cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei nursing home
- US to detail global distribution plan for 80 million vaccine doses
- National Taiwan University ranks No. 20 on The Times Asian university list
- Supermicro Introduces Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions Delivering Pre-Defined and Pre-Tested @ Scale Data Center Configurations for Cloud, AI, and 5G/Edge
- Tiananmen Massacre museum in HK closes down two days before event anniversary
- Taiwan International Balloon Festival postponed amid COVID spike
- Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
- New Research Seeks to Crack the Code of Coral Reef Heat Resilience
- India: BJP politician shot dead in Kashmir
- CSG to Drive New Growth and Innovation for Vietnamobile
- Australian researchers launch AI koala 'facial recognition'
- Quality Building Award 2020 results announced
- Tesla recalls nearly 6,000 U.S. cars over potentially loose bolts
- Taipei City Hospital accused of cover-up after doctor infected with COVID
- Taiwan representative office in Japan sees 1st confirmed COVID case
- ECJ dismisses Hungary challenge over democracy probe
- ECOVACS ROBOTICS Kicks Off "May You be a Cleaning PRO like Hyun Bin" Mid-Year Sale Campaign with DEEBOT N8 PRO in Vietnam
- ECOVACS ROBOTICS Kicks Off "May You be a Cleaning PRO like Hyun Bin" Mid-Year Sale Campaign with Special Bundle of N8 PRO and Auto-Empty Station in Singapore
- Bill Gates company to build reactor at Wyoming coal plant
- Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
- Belarus: Raman Pratasevich appears in another prison video
- Guatemalan president stands with ally Taiwan, derides Chinese vaccines
- JustCo Signs New Metropolis Asset-Light Deal as "Space-as-a-Service" Grows in Popularity Among Landlords and Enterprises
- Greenbriar Announces Forward Living Real Estate Investment Newsletter
- Former US official urges Biden to prioritize Taiwan in COVID dose distribution
- Avnet empowers the Artificial Intelligence ecosystem with its partners
- ECOVACS ROBOTICS Kicks Off "May You be a Cleaning PRO like Hyun Bin" Mid-Year Sale Campaign with Special Offer of DEEBOT N8 PRO in Thailand
- Taiwan’s TSMC introduces advanced 5 nm automotive chip
- More Than 72% of Asian Workers Willing to Retrain for a New Job Role
- 8 Carrefour workers test positive for COVID in Taipei's Wanhua
- Tiananmen vigil ban: Hong Kong activists lament worsening freedom in city
- COVID: Indian doctors denounce unapproved alternative medicines
- Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
- Israel’s opposition declares new government, set to unseat Netanyahu
- Taiwanese airline allows passengers to fly to China despite positive COVID test
- Denmark approves plan to locate asylum center abroad
- MSIG Mingtai Insurance supercharges digitization with AI-informed Analytics from Appier
- EU unveils plan for new digital ID wallet
- Deelish Brands Raises S$1.5M In Pre-Series A Round
- US spy plane flies into China's air defense zone
- Norway summons US embassy official over spying claims
- China's services activity growth slows in May - Caixin PMI
- COVID information website for New Taipei goes live
- Taiwanese airline stocks rise on vaccination travel to US
- 34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
- iXensor Launches CE-marked Fully Digitized PixoTest COVID-19 Rapid Test with Digital Health Pass to Facilitate Safe Reopening of Economies
- Taiwan to launch NT$4.5 billion art and culture bailout
- AMD unveils 3D chipset developed with Taiwan’s TSMC
- Taiwan airline launches special masks
- Asia shares ease from 3-month highs, caution ahead of U.S. payrolls
- ChipMOS to Present at 2021 Yuanta Virtual Asia Investment Forum
- Taiwan reports 25% increase in COVID cases among adults ages 20-39
- Pakistan drops Christian couple's death sentences for blasphemy
- Taiwan worries about COVID outbreaks at long-term care homes
- Former US national security official says Japan would defend Taiwan
- HKPC Launches "Future of Work & Tech Experience Day"
- Reckitt Hong Kong Partners with Ngong Ping 360 To Launch "Smart Nature Explorer" Programme to uplift quality family time during the pandemic with HK$600 gift sets up for grabs
- Taiwanese singer contracts COVID-19
- China's silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong
- Taiwan appreciates Japan considering COVID-19 vaccine donations
- Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
- 8 Vietnamese workers test positive for COVID in New Taipei factory
- Ahead of Tiananmen anniversary, Taiwan calls on China to return power to the people
- Taiwan to distribute relief checks on June 4
- Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
- Belarus to cut US diplomatic staff over sanctions
- US President Joe Biden expands blacklist of Chinese firms
- Hong Kong activist detained over Tiananmen anniversary vigil
- France probes 'worrying' emergency line outage
- Belarus issues Nazi smear against WWII Polish resistance fighters
- HK police threaten to arrest people gathering to commemorate Tiananmen crackdown
- Prime Day 2021: Two Days of Epic Savings Starting June 21 with More than 2 Million Deals Globally
- OctaFX Copytrading introduces Risk Score—a revolutionary feature that helps clients evaluate Master Traders
- Lighthouse Global Group Increases Immigration Consulting Service
- Biden order to ban investment in 59 Chinese defense and tech firms
- Taiwan included in US plan to donate 7 million vaccine doses to Asia-Pacific
- 1.2 million AZ doses from Japan set to arrive in Taipei this afternoon
- Silks Hotel Group changing survival strategy amid COVID outbreak in Taiwan
- Narges Mohammadi: Iranian human rights activist continues fight despite renewed punishment
- Taiwan issues land, sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan
- Landlords in Taiwan banned from evicting tenants over COVID
- Kashmir: India tightens grip on government-critical state employees
- Why the world depends on India's vaccine production to beat COVID
- 48 migrant workers, 3 Taiwanese test positive for COVID at KYEC chip plant
- Taiwan LGBT movie to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
- Nord Stream 2: First section of pipeline is complete, Putin says
- Lee Min-jung Of MSteam, Wholly-Owned by Spackman Entertainment Group's Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Selected as Brand Ambassador for Frombio’s Anti-Aging Brand, Mastina
- UK strikes trade deal with Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein
- Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Taiwan investigates 144 people for fake news about COVID outbreak
- China's WeChat bans nose-picking, spanking in bid to clean up livestreams
- EU, UK regulators probe Facebook over classified ad data
- Taiwan’s top science park mobilizes against COVID outbreak
- Taiwan will never forget China's Tiananmen crackdown, says president
- MICE industry in Taiwan braces for further COVID woes in 2021
- Taiwan CECC to assist Foxconn founder with BioNTech vaccine request
- German health expert blames politics for Taiwan's failure to acquire BioNTech vaccines
- EU bans Belarus carriers from its airspace
- New Taipei sets up mobile COVID testing units
- Taiwan judo coach charged for abusing 7-year-old boy
- Taiwan lights up London Design Biennale
- Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
- Alexei Navalny marks 45th birthday in prison
- India: Lioness dies from COVID in zoo
- Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
- Taiwan chip packager King Yuan to halt output after COVID cases at factory
- Taiwan food brands reject Hong Kong newspaper’s ractopamine allegations
- Taiwan's netizens find Tiananmen references in arrival of vaccines from Japan
- Malaysia warns of rising number of COVID-19 deaths, cases among children
- Tropical Storm Choi-wan weakens into depression near south Taiwan
- Amateur Megha Ganne holds share of lead at US Women's Open
- Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova questioned over 'corruption' in France
- Taiwan's local COVID cases soar by nearly 10,000% in 1 month
- Jerusalem evictions that fueled Gaza war could still happen
- Taiwan hosts only Tiananmen Square Massacre memorial in Chinese-speaking world
- Taiwan reports 339 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 133 backlog cases
- Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess
- Hong Kong organiser of Tiananmen vigil released on bail
- Australia finds highly infectious Delta variant in Melbourne virus outbreak
- Magawa the rat retires after years of mine-sniffing in Cambodia
- KMT sowing chaos amid Taiwan's COVID-19 emergency: Business leader
- Japan is demonstrating the value of true friendship to Taiwan
- Youth Square’s ‘Let’s Glow Skate!’ exhibition attracted over a thousand participants to promote skateboarding culture with local skateboarding athletes
- India urges caution as cities gradually reopen
- Three key US senators to visit Taiwan Sunday
- G7 agrees 'historic' global minimum corporate tax rate
- NEFIN appointed by Cyberport to carry out solar power project
- 1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT
- Taiwan launches national COVID vaccination dashboard
- Transfer of employment halted for migrant workers in Taiwan amid COVID clusters
- Taiwan suspends consular services in Indonesian capital over COVID cases
- Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
- Taipei City mayor promises free vaccinations for residents of Taiwanese capital
- Cruise ships restart in Venice; protesters decry their risks
- Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull pandemic, recovery
- India asks Twitter to follow tough new social media laws
- Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens
- G-7 nations sign key pact to make tech giants pay fair taxes
- Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
- Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
- Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
- US Senate delegation arrives in Taiwan, offers vaccine donation
- Hong Kong organizer of Tiananmen vigil released on bail
- Biden says US stands with European allies ahead of Putin summit
- Japan Olympic Committee board member blasts Tokyo Games organizers
- Taiwan to conduct live-fire cannon tests in US for armored vehicle project
- Afghanistan: Several killed in attacks blamed on Taliban
- US senator announces donation of 750,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan
- Central Taiwan to end water rationing
- 3 Taiwan companies ordered to quarantine migrant workers with pay
- US vaccine donation result of Taiwan's diplomatic efforts in recent years: DPP
- Normandy D-Day commemorations muted by pandemic
- Taiwan to step up crowd control for marketgoers
- Taiwan's Taoyuan encourages companies to test migrant workers for COVID
- China alleges Taiwan plan to supply allies from own vaccine stockpile during shortage
- Ipsos poll shows tie on eve of Peru's election, with Fujimori slightly ahead
- Hungarians protest Chinese satellite campus in Budapest
- Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
- Thailand concerned at Myanmar violence
- In rare public outing, Trump denounces Fauci, China; dangles 2024 prospects
- Russia: Opposition figure Dimitry Gudkov flees to Ukraine
- Nicaraguan police detain another opposition presidential contender
- Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
- U.S. CDC director urges teens to get vaccinated after hospitalizations rise
- Pakistan: At least 30 killed in train crash in Sindh province
- Israel domestic security warns of violence as Netanyahu faces unseating
- G7 backs making climate risk disclosure mandatory
- MH17 plane crash trial starts hearing evidence
- Sri Lanka: Monsoon rains cause deadly flooding
- Russia officially withdraws from Open Skies treaty
- Taliban says Afghans who show 'remorse' will be safe
- Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana
- Shopmatic waives hosting fees for 90 days to support small businesses
- Malala Yousafzai features on Vogue UK's July cover
- Alexei Navalny returns to prison after hunger strike
- MH17 trial: What you need to know
- Taiwan president sees US' vaccine donation as confirmation relations are 'rock-solid'
- Yuka Saso wins US Women's Open on 3rd playoff hole
- US, Japan vaccine aid to Taiwan counters China’s regional clout: Political scientists
- True Colors Fashion: The Future is Now!
- Japan: Restaurants compete with elaborate fake plastic food displays
- Physician calls for cancellation of Taiwan's Dragon Boat Festival holiday
- HDBank to pay 25 per cent dividend in shares, Moody's raises credit rating for the bank to positive outlook
- Representative thanks Japan for providing vaccine assistance to Taiwan
- Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
- Taoyuan to build 'Maginot Line' for 100,000 migrant workers
- Cloud Gate Dance Studios attracting students from Taiwan and beyond
- Han Ji-hyun Of SBD Entertainment, Wholly-Owned by Spackman Entertainment Group's Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Stars in Popular K-Drama, THE PENTHOUSE 3: WAR IN LIFE
- Taiwan's schools to remain closed for rest of semester
- Taiwan’s Foxconn posts stellar revenue for May
- Google fined €220 million by French regulators
- India: Taj Mahal tourism shut down by COVID pandemic
- Ticket refunds surge for Taiwan railway services amid no-movement warning
- Taiwan Air Force reports 2 cases of COVID-19
- Germany calls for abolition of EU foreign policy vetos
- Asia shares hesitate, China imports underpin resources
- Axion Global joins vibrant community at HKSTP’s FinTech Centre to accelerate Fintech Innovations
- UN nuclear watchdog warns on North Korea and Iran
- Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
- Half of Japanese predict Olympics will happen this year, poll shows
- Fact check: Is sea rescue a pull factor for refugees?
- Biden G7, NATO to-do list: unite allies, fight autocracy, attack COVID-19
- Vaccine distrust contributes to Japan's AZ donation to Taiwan
- Taiwan chip packager King Yuan Electronics under pressure due to COVID cluster
- Taiwan's Yulin County defends KMT politician accused of skipping COVID vaccination line
- China Concrete’s permanent cure of plant relocation proposal ignored by the government Resorts to temporary solution of Yau Tong plant improvement for licence renewal
- American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
- Lawmakers in 10 countries take action against 2022 Beijing Olympics
- Taiwanese director wins big at film festival in France
- Seoul court rejects slave labor claim against Japanese firms
- An Osteoporotic Fragility Fracture Every 3 Seconds, Worldwide Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, HKUMed in collaboration with The Hong Kong Medical Association and St. John's Ambulance, Organising Free Online Lectures to Bust Orthopaedic Myths
- Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country
- Modi announces federal takeover of India's vaccination program
- Lilies at Taiwan CDC: Condolences or curses?
- Italy: Police dismantle antisemitic neo-Nazi group planning NATO facility attack
- EU auditors say Frontex border agency failing to fulfill its duties
- Google agrees to change some ad practices after French watchdog imposes fine
- India re-opens major cities as new COVID-19 infections hit 2-mth low
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces New Wi-Fi HaLow Chips, PCS2100 and PCS2500 - Ideal for Industry 4.0
- Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
- Scooterists fined for outdoor gathering in central Taiwan
- Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
- Europol launches raids in 'major' operation, also in Germany
- Ratko Mladic faces final verdict on appeal against genocide conviction
- Enviro-Hub Expands Global Healthcare with FDA 510(k) certified medical-grade nitrile gloves
- ASEAN ministers pressure Myanmar after 'painfully slow' progress
- FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts
- Taiwan's TSMC, UMC mull setting up COVID testing sites amid cluster woes
- Foreign ministry refutes rumor Taiwan insisted 1.24 million vaccine doses from Japan sufficient
- Why is North Korea 'cracking down' on 'foreign influence'?
- Going Beyond Borders to Connect and Engage Entrepreneurs Globally through eBizstart 2021
- Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
- AXA unveils "Know You Can" local hero video series in Hong Kong, 12-year-old youth climate activist to advocate for Go Green
- Taiwan eases water curbs for central, southern regions
- COVID: Pakistanis studying in China await approval to return
- Nurses in Indian villages defy obstacles to play key role in fighting the pandemic
- Florida takes aim at Chinese espionage, intellectual property theft with 2 new laws
- Protester slaps French President Emmanuel Macron in face
- Blinken says trade talks with Taiwan could start soon
- Taiwan grappling with nurse exodus amid COVID surge
- Which vaccine will get you where in Europe this summer?
- Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
- Taiwan intercepts US beef with excessive levels of ractopamine
- Melco announces Asia's first ever residency show project with superstar headliners Aaron Kwok, Joey Yung and Leon Lai
- Workers on unpaid leave exceed 5,000 amid COVID surge
- Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI's All-Country World Index
- Taiwan Navy conducts new air defense missile, radar system trials
- Taiwan Consumers Foundation calls for water and electricity fee cuts
- Japanese politician urges collaboration with Taiwan’s TSMC for chipmaking edge
- MECO calls on Taiwan to prioritize Filipino workers for COVID vaccines
- Russia: Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny dedicates human rights award to political prisoners
- Taiwan's Alishan to livestream its scenery
- Taiwan's Control Yuan investigates ecological impact of China's illegal sand dredging
- Brussels prepares case against Germany over ECB ruling
- North Taiwan city cuts short barbershop closure order
- Japan sends 10 negative pressure chambers to Taiwan
- Economic recovery drives total residential transactions to a 9-year high Home price expected to rise by 5% in the second half of 2021, and return to 2019 peak in Q3
- ChipMOS to Present at Investor Conference Hosted by the Taiwan Stock Exchange and MasterLink Securities
- Taiwan to cut vaccine quota for regions allowing people to jump line
- Taiwan in talks to join contract manufacturing market for vaccines
- 10,000 migrant workers to receive COVID tests at 3 industrial parks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
- 202 foreign workers test positive for COVID at 4 tech firms in Taiwan's Miaoli
- Veteran Taiwan TV host urges patience on vaccine imports
- Australia’s Melbourne eyes way out of COVID-19 lockdown as cases ease
- The BMW Group announces global partnership with the Bayerische Staatsoper. Expansion of long-term partnership is a contribution to social responsibility efforts and provides new impulses for the renowned Munich opera house.
- Cushman & Wakefield Voted Hong Kong’s Second Most Attractive Employer in Randstad Employer Brand Survey
- Elementary school in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung holds robotic graduation
- Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
- Scientists Worldwide Pledge Their Trust in Science in Celebration of the International Day of Light
- Afghanistan: Taliban kill 10 mine-clearing workers
- LyondellBasell Announces Startup of 400,000 KTA / year South Korean Joint Venture Facility
- Mercer FundWatch(TM) Teams Up With Leading Due Diligence Platform DiligenceVault
- Chubb report reveals the risk and uncertainty faced by SMEs as they increasingly conduct business digitally
- Google loosens its search engine grip on Android devices in Europe
- US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ
- Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals
- NetApp Delivers an Innovative, No-Compromise, Unified Hybrid Cloud Experience
- Former VW boss facing charges in Berlin over false testimony
- EU Parliament approves digital COVID certificate
- Employers of migrant workers in Taiwan face fines for shirking COVID prevention responsibility
- Japan serves up unique ice cream flavors to get through hot summer
- Taiwan starts administering Moderna vaccine today
- Myanmar: EU's third round of sanctions raises eyebrows
- US National Security official says Washington taking action to maintain Taiwan Strait peace
- Amazon study: Across generations, shoppers in Singapore are keen to support local businesses
- Xero named Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Asia-Pacific SME Accounting Software Vendor of the Year
- Ryanair scores partial win in Condor state aid case
- 21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
- Foxconn begins rapid COVID testing of workers at New Taipei headquarters
- Russia: Moscow court set to disband pro-Navalny organizations
- Entrust 2021 Hong Kong Encryption Trends Study Shows Increased Focus on Cloud Data Protection Across Region
- Taiwan exports grew 38.6% in May amid global economic recovery
- Students in China's Jiangsu clash with police over government education plan
- Taiwan cops bust funeral for having too many mourners
- Nefilim Ransomware Targets Victims with $1 Billion Revenue
- Taiwan human rights group condemns COVID stay-at-home order for migrant workers
- EU warns UK it will react fast if UK goes it alone on Northern Ireland trade deal
- Medallia named LEADER in Report for Customer Feedback Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm
- Asian Productivity Organization: Tokyo Statement on the Centrality of Productivity
- Medallia named LEADER in Report for Customer Feedback Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm; Steps up Presence in Japan
- Afghanistan: Is German military avoiding responsibility for local staff?
- US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech threat
- Albania parliament impeaches President Ilir Meta, removes him from office
- Japanese artist Nara Yoshitomo's first-ever solo show in Taiwan ends early
- South Korea lists Taiwan as priority destination for travel bubble
- India: Rumors fuel COVID vaccine hesitancy in Muslim communities
- DYXnet wins Bronze STEVIE® Award for its excellent MPLS & SD-WAN hybrid network solution
- Life sentence for 'Butcher of Bosnia' upheld, but will it change Serbia's nationalist narrative?
- Taipei heath clinics authorized to administer COVID vaccines must adhere to national guidelines
- Melco announces Asia's first ever residency show project with superstar headliners Aaron Kwok, Joey Yung and Leon Lai
- Taiwan’s KYMCO signs two partners to Ionex battery swapping platform
- Medallia named LEADER in Report for Customer Feedback Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm; Steps up Presence in Korea
- COVID fatality rate in Taiwan climbs to 2.8%
- 'Dear journalist! Your request has not been approved!'
- 6 Taiwanese posthumously test positive for COVID-19 in 3 days
- Fastly blames software bug for major global internet outage
- G-7 likely to emphasize Taiwan Strait stability in post-summit statement: Report
- Taiwan Ministry of Labor extends subsidies for furloughed workers to 24 months
- Taiwan to assist leisure farms hit by COVID tourism slump
- Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
- EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes
- Taiwan announces priority guidelines for Japan-donated AZ vaccines
- Acer Reports May Consolidated Revenues at NT$24.81 Billion, Highest in Seven Years for the Same Period
- Chinese firms control 30% of pharmaceutical distribution rights in Taiwan
- Senate bill calls for investigation into Wuhan lab leak, US funding
- Citi-HKCSS Community Intern Program 2021 Handing Young Leaders the Torch of Corporate Social Responsibility
- Macron slap suspects accused of far-right links
- Taiwanese COVID vaccine developer to present clinical trial results
- China seen as military threat by 88% of Japanese, 72% of South Koreans
- Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
- Explainer-China's Mojiang mine and its role in the origins of COVID-19
- Taiwan’s domestic vaccines may not achieve instant international recognition: CECC head
- EU must speak with one voice on China: Wolfgang Ischinger
- Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi charged with corruption
- India: Mumbai building collapses leaving several dead
- Myanmar: Several dead after military plane crashes
- Greece: Unions launch general strike against labor reforms
- European human rights chief: 'I still remain hopeful' Navalny will soon be free
- Windflower Florist Announces New Brand Story and Product Offerings
- US to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses globally
- Malaysia, Taiwan say deliveries of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed
- Azbil to Develop Digital Solutions for Intelligent Building Management Systems
- Sanrio characters back as handy silicone zip pouches exclusively by 7-Eleven's Shop and Earn stamps programme
- CUHK Business School Research Examines the Loopholes that Enable Companies to Greenwash Their Supply Chains
- Media workers should be included on vaccination priority list: Taiwan NCC
- Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
- Japan prime minister refers to Taiwan as 'country' during National Diet meeting
- Letter to the Editor: Dormitories or prisons? A look at Taiwan’s foreign labor force during COVID-19
- Joe Biden makes China TikTok spat less personal
- Taiwan and US to resume trade talks as soon as today
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Taiwan postpones highway landing drills due to spike in COVID cases
- US senators urge expedited shipment of 750,000 vaccines to Taiwan
- South Korean mayor ensnared in vaccine scam as Taiwan cities push for autonomy on deals
- World behind on investments into water systems
- Taipei clinic fined NT$2 million for giving vaccines to ineligible people
- Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE): Breakthrough in Drug Development
- Kashmir: LGBT+ demand health care access during COVID pandemic
- Student from Taiwan’s Chinese Culture University tests positive for COVID in Macau
- Asian shares hold range as investors eye U.S. CPI
- China creates legal tool to counter foreign sanctions
- Islanders eliminate Bruins, return to Stanley Cup semifinals
- Nearly 600 nominations submitted for Vietnam's first-ever global sci-tech prize
- Taiwan to resume in-person income tax filing on June 15
- Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor
- Tesla to launch high-end Model S ‘Plaid’ to fend off Mercedes, Porsche
- Taiwan’s TSMC begins production on two 16 nm automotive chips
- Pakistan: Female athletes defy odds in a patriarchal society
- Southeast Asia eCommerce platform Lazada launches public bug bounty program with YesWeHack
- Blue Cross Insurance Launches COVID-19 Travel Protection, Offering "Free Vaccine Cash Allowance" up to HK$10,000
- Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
- Taiwan media group to test all 5,000 employees for COVID
- Taiwan labor broker fined for sending high-risk migrant workers to regular hotel
- Taiwan pledges to be trustworthy partner in global democratic community
- Taiwan recorded more deaths than births in January-May period
- ChipMOS REPORTS 30% YoY REVENUE GROWTH IN MAY
- Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
- ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results
- GS1 Hong Kong Summit 2021 Scaling Digital Transformation • Cultivating Digital Assets
- Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
- WTA Croatia Bol Open Results
- French Open Results
- Russian NGO ban 'also taking aim at German government'
- WTA Nottingham Open Results
- Japan's wholesale prices rise at fastest pace in 13 years on commodities surge
- Concord Pacific And HB Management To Become The Majority Shareholder In HQ Capital Real Estate
- New Taipei mayor calls for more COVID-19 testing
- Phase II results of Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccine meet safety, efficacy thresholds
- HK activists light up night sky with LED resistance message
- Domestic manufacturers urge Taiwanese to have faith in their vaccines
- Homicides are up, but GOP misleads with claims about blame
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- NWSL Glance
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- NHL Daily Playoff Glance
- NHL Playoff Glance
- China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering
- Allies hope to bond, look beyond virus at G-7 summit in UK
- Sunrise special: Solar eclipse thrills world's northern tier
- 5 Poles sue government seeking faster steps on gas emissions
- Iran judiciary chief stages 1st campaign rally despite virus
- Russia fines Facebook, Telegram over banned content
- Danny Elfman writes a solo album with 'venom' pouring out
- Culture of Corruption: ex-UAW leader gets 28-month sentence
- Iowa to begin beer, wine sales to general public at stadium
- Trump-appointed ambassador to Brazil resigns after 14 months
- Unbeatable backstrokers: Murphy looks to extend US dominance
- Deep US cycling team headed to Tokyo with golden ambitions
- Belichick: Newton not practicing, but fine after hand injury
- R. Kelly seeks to shake up defense team ahead of NYC trial
- No audience, new venue, but Westminster dog show barks on
- Police at nerve center in The Hague share Euro 2020 intel
- Watchdog warns of aid disaster in Syria; shelling kills 11
- Case of man accused in Canada anti-Muslim attack adjourned
- French President Emmanuel Macron announces future reduction of France’s military presence in Africa’s Sahel region
- EXPLAINER: Chauvin's lawyer asks to probe alleged jury bias
- Key reservoir on Colorado River hits record low amid drought
- 3rd guilty plea in South Carolina nuclear project failure
- Pakistani police arrests cleric over threats to kill Malala
- Stricker, 18, stuns Hurkacz to reach Stuttgart quarterfinals
- Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions
- Argentine president sinks himself over boat quote
- Underground mine vehicle accident in Montana kills 2
- Woman wanted by Vatican asks Italian government to intervene
- Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers
- Captain America: Steffens hoping to lead US to another gold
- Bail granted for Virginia Tech player charged with murder
- Many Americans moved to less pricey housing markets in 2020
- US extends expiration dates for J&J COVID vaccine by 6 weeks
- Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads guilty to US charges
- Race organizers apologize for Confederate flag inside car
- Cyprus elects its 1st-ever female parliament speaker
- Biden says Group of Seven nations will join US Friday in announcing global vaccine donations in aim to end pandemic
- French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Macron
- Distributors, regulators cast blame for opioid epidemic
- AP source: College Football Playoff group proposes expansion from 4- to 12-team playoff to settle national championship
- China, U.S. Commerce Chiefs to Cooperate on Handling Differences, Beijing Says
- Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
- UN official: Key committee says 350,000 in famine in Tigray
- Avs coach misses skate after virus testing 'irregularity'
- Turkish parliament to probe mucilage threatening Marmara Sea
- Woman: Missouri lawmaker told her to deny allegations
- US begins shifting Afghan combat operations outside country
- Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket
- Macron to reduce French military troops in Africa's Sahel
- Wolf, Horsfield share lead in inaugural Scandinavian Mixed
- Burns, Lawrence hit fifties, England 258-7 in 2nd test vs NZ
- Hertz on track to exit bankruptcy protection this month
- Statue of Black hero of Lewis & Clark trip defaced in Oregon
- Cech: Euro 2020 loses its charm, poses nightmare for fans
- Neo-Nazi group member linked to attack plot pleads guilty
- Macy's July Fourth fireworks show will be back this year
- Venus hotter than ever: 3rd new robotic explorer on horizon
- The Latest: Krejcikova saves match point to reach final
- Undoing Trump rule won't likely affect Okefenokee mine plan
- Florida bans 'critical race theory' from its classrooms
- US average mortgage rates tick lower; 30-year loan at 2.96%
- Robert Durst hospitalized, delaying his murder trial again
- Schembechler son, players say Michigan coach knew of abuse
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Yemeni news agency: Rebel missiles hit key city, killing 8
- Christie's sale highlights L'Wren Scott creations for Jagger
- Ex-Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones transfers to Kentucky
- Biden lays out US vax donations, urges world leaders to join
- Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting
- McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon finalists for NHL MVP honors
- Chiellini believes Italy can become a 'contender' again
- Autopsy: Andrew Brown Jr. died from gunshot wound to head
- EU lawmakers say Morocco put children's lives at risk
- Chiefs lose OL Kyle Long to knee injury in voluntary workout
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Unseeded Krejcikova, Pavlyuchenkova reach French Open final
- Djokovic-Nadal, Tsitsipas-Zverev in French Open semifinals
- The unanswered 'Jeopardy!' question: Who's the new host?
- Biden to lay out vax donations, urge world leaders to join
- Mystery over claim world's 1st 'decuplets' born in S. Africa
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- UN: Don't forget to save species while fixing global warming
- Russia withdraws German reporter's Euro 2020 accreditation
- Indian state sharply raises COVID-19 death toll prompting call for wide review
- Wray: FBI frowns on ransomware payments despite recent trend
- Federal investigators to examine deadly Phoenix tanker crash
- N. Carolina ban on Down syndrome abortions goes to governor
- WR Darius Slayton OK with Giants taking Toney in first round
- Judge blocks drilling plans in 2 states, citing bird habitat
- Jets RB Tevin Coleman healthy with 'a lot left in my tank'
- Appeals court to rehear Arkansas' Israel boycott pledge case
- Bulls G White has surgery on shoulder, out at least 4 months
- American plans orders for small, electric-powered aircraft
- Pakistan: Several dead after bus carrying pilgrims overturns
- Jaguars S Andre Cisco, a 3rd-round pick, signs rookie deal
- West Indies 97 all out to start series vs. South Africa
- Iowa governor questions migrant flights into Des Moines
- Celebrations (and questions) greet US vaccine donation plan
- City honors officer who died trying to save drowning boy
- Leftist teacher inches toward victory in disputed Peru vote
- Segura's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3
- Medicare copays for new Alzheimer's drug could reach $11,500
- The Latest: Biden presents UK's Johnson with a US-made bike
- New federal COVID-19 safety rules exempt most employers
- Rep. Omar says she wasn't equating US, Israel and terrorists
- Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep
- Blue Jackets promote Brad Larsen to head coach
- Legislators, students push for K-12 Asian American studies
- D-backs fire hitting coaches after losing 30 of 35 games
- US urges world to ensure HIV services for LGBTQ community
- US hits alleged financing ring linking Yemen rebels, Iran
- Mexico marks 50th anniversary of 1971 student massacre
- Packers TE Sternberger suspended 2 games under drug policy
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Tigers rally early behind Schoop, beat Mariners 8-3
- Attorneys: Woman never saw a gun on man shot by task force
- Russell Wilson says he didn't request a trade from Seahawks
- Rashid helps Qalandars to late victory over Zalmi in PSL
- 1 injured, 7 detained after shootout outside Georgia mall
- Fight over Canadian oil rages on after pipeline's demise
- College Football Playoff considering expansion to 12 teams
- California appeals court ruling upending assault weapons ban
- Democrats move to cover recall costs, speed up election date
- McVay in better mood, says he's better coach with Stafford
- Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia
- Juarez leads Oklahoma past Florida State for fifth title
- Yellowstone National Park unveils automated electric cars
- Johnson starts strong in home-state Palmetto Championship
- Blackwood scores, Jamaican women beat Nigeria 1-0
- Senators eye $579B in new infrastructure spending, $1T plan
- Giants, Nationals rained out, day-night twin-bill Saturday
- Hong Kong moves to censor films on national security grounds
- Russia releases detained Japanese trawler crew
- SAP Southeast Asia Announces Winners for the Inaugural SAP Best Run Awards 2021
- The Latest: Illinois lifting capacity limits for businesses
- U.S., Taiwan officials discuss trade, plan meeting 'in coming weeks'-USTR
- Taiwan physician dies from COVID
- 5 women win field-event titles at NCAA outdoor championship
- Lawmakers remove state legislator over Oregon Capitol breach
- Marte's four hits lead Marlins past Rockies 11-4
- Flying taxis could poach passengers from planes, Avolon says
- White Sox 2B Madrigal sidelined by torn right hamstring
- Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors chosen for Nomura's International Wealth Management business
- Message in a jacket: Jill Biden offers 'love' during UK trip
- Bucks blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3
- Singapore to start easing COVID-19 restrictions after infections fall
- Google apologizes to Kannadigas for insulting their language
- Today in History
- Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe
- China 'strongly dissatisfied' after Japan's PM calls Taiwan country
- Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe
- Sinkhole at Mexico farm swallows more land, traps 2 dogs
- Sam Mewis scores in U.S. women's 1-0 win over Portugal
- At El Salvador's Bitcoin Beach, a glimpse of crypto economy
- Keuchel, Grandal lead White Sox past Blue Jays 5-2
- Red Sox beat Astros 12-8, avoid sweep as Martinez homers
- AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
- Senators eye $579B in new infrastructure spending, $1T plan
- Official: US told Nicaragua it will respect vote -- if free
- Prison break: 29 inmates escape federal lockups in 18 months
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month
- Betts' leadoff homer, catch, throw lift Dodgers over Pirates
- Russia spars with EU and US at meeting on EU-UN cooperation
- Oregon GOP legislator ousted over state Capitol breach
- G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
- Migrant workers in Malaysia win labor suit against Goodyear
- China says US revoking of China apps ban a 'positive step'
- Lucky number: Biden is 13th US president set to meet queen
- Asian shares mixed after US inflation jumps 5% in May
- 3 dead at Florida supermarket include grandmother, grandson
- Photos show Chinese rover on dusty, rocky Martian surface
- Asia extends global stocks rally, U.S. bond yields fall on easing inflation fears
- Taiwan's Miaoli relaxes caregiver rules, factory workers still under lockdown
- Pulitzer Prizes to be announced after delay caused by virus
- China's children may be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines
- Donaldson, Cruz homers off Chapman lift Twins over Yanks 7-5
- Pakistan police say bus carrying pilgrims has crashed in country's southwest, killing at least 19 and injuring 50
- Soler, Benintendi hit homers for Minor as Royals snap skid
- Crime leads voter concerns as NYC mayoral primary approaches
- Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
- Golden Knights top Avalanche 6-3, reach Stanley Cup semis
- Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial
- Bucks edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3; Jazz grab 2-0 lead in West
- The Latest: Philippines reopens gyms, museums as surge ebbs
- Olympic, professional boxing champ Shields wins MMA debut
- Israel's Netanyahu lashes out as end of his era draws near
- Taiwan applies to produce Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Vietnam: Human trafficking on the rise amid COVID
- Japan House of Councilors passes motion supporting Taiwan’s WHA bid
- China passes Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law
- AstraZeneca Says Working With Southeast Asian Nations on Vaccine Deliveries
- Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Puts Productivity in the Spotlight
- BC-GLF--Palmetto Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--Mediheal Championship Scores
- Afghan Hazaras being killed at school, play, even at birth
- Sri Lanka testing for oil in waters near stricken cargo ship
- Ex-Mossad chief signals Israel behind Iran nuclear attacks
- Mitchell has 37, Jazz beat Clippers 117-111 for 2-0 lead
- Taiwan’s TSMC mulls first Japan chip facility
- Committed Brazil a favorite to defend Copa America title
- Committed Brazil a favorite to defend Copa America title
- Dreams of Hazara children snuffed out in attack on school
- No Tiger in return to Torrey, no telling what might happen
- US OPEN '21: Details on the US Open's return to Torrey Pines
- US OPEN '21: A look at the South Course at Torrey Pines
- AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
- Plans for movie on New Zealand mosque attacks draw criticism
- Plans for movie on New Zealand mosque attacks draw criticism
- Finland elections test for young PM, Social Democrat leader
- LEADING OFF: DeGrom faces Padres, D-backs coaching changes
- Taiwan confirms COVID cases at 2 Shin Kong Mitsukoshi stores
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Leaders
- EXPLAINER: What will change under Israel's new government?
- Taiwan putting off live-fire drills until September due to COVID
- EU leaders urge unfettered probe into origins of COVID-19
- New company, same woes: Puerto Rico suffers power outages
- In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms
- In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms
- In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms
- Magnitude 5.3 quake among 3 to strike east Taiwan in 3 minutes
- Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
- Citing misogyny, Aussie swimmer pulls out of Olympic trials
- Citing misogyny, Aussie swimmer pulls out of Olympic trials
- CNN's 'Call to Earth' features Taiwan entrepreneur
- Sea search continues after Spanish girl's body found in bag
- World shares mostly higher after US inflation up 5% in May
- Taiwan hotels offer medical workers hot deals amid COVID surge
- China invites Taiwanese to come to get vaccinated against COVID-19
- Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
- The Latest: Russia player out of Euro 2020 with virus
- UK economy edges to pre-pandemic levels as lockdown eased
- Swiss detail extra security measures for Biden-Putin summit
- For Cornwall, G7 summit brings mix of disruption and hope
- Taiwan security officials sentenced to over 10 years for cigarette smuggling
- Mostovoy tests positive, cut from Russia's Euro 2020 squad
- Bus carrying pilgrims overturns in SW Pakistan, killing 20
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 6/14/2021
- Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
- ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results
- Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
- Tokyo Olympics still undecided on fans -- or no fans at all
- UN rights chief warns of escalating violence in Myanmar
- Wales travel far to take on Switzerland in Baku at Euro 2020
- UK economy edges to pre-pandemic levels as lockdown eased
- China denounces US-Australian navy drills as muscle flexing
- China's children may be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines
- Virus cases in team Lions due to play in SA tour opener
- Taiwan's Cloud Gate pitch perfect with new work 'Lunar Halo'
- Greece willing to back 'positive' EU agenda for Turkey
- Hong Kong to censor films 'endangering national security'
- Mostovoy tests positive, cut from Russia's Euro 2020 squad
- WTA Croatia Bol Open Results
- Former Michigan State star to remain in jail in murder case
- Three Taiwan chipmakers to exceed global growth rate in 2021
- EU-US ties: Undoing Donald Trump's trade war
- New musical puts late Dutch great Johan Cruyff center stage
- WTA Nottingham Open Results
- Highlanders beat Brumbies, move into top spot in Super Rugby
- Germany approves plan to improve oversight of supply chains
- Two Algerian opposition figures arrested ahead of elections
- Taiwan launches distribution of COVID vaccine doses from Japan
- Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
- Pope taps South Korean to head Vatican office for priests
- Probe into remains found near site of former Auschwitz camp
- French Open Results
- Analysis: U.S. FDA faces mounting criticism over Alzheimer’s drug approval
- Vatican regulates lay movements to prevent governance abuses
- Turkish champion faces UEFA in court over unpaid debts
- Wisconsin man criminally responsible for grandparent deaths
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Chinese official dies during probe into marathon deaths
- Q&A: Leslie Grace lives full-circle moment 'In the Heights'
- Finland elections test for young PM, Social Democrat leader
- South Africa finalizes treaty to extradite fugitives in UAE
- Hong Kong to censor films 'endangering national security'
- EU advises against AstraZeneca shot in people with rare blood condition
- German Standings
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- WHO, UNICEF declare end of polio outbreak in the Philippines
- MLS Glance
- NWSL Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- NHL Playoff Glance
- NHL Daily Playoff Glance
- WNBA Glance
- US unemployment claims fall to 376,000, sixth straight drop
- Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices
- 1 student fatally shot in new abduction in Nigeria's north
- Google offers UK watchdog role in browser cookie phase-out
- Man mistaken for intruder fatally shot by best friend
- Israeli fire kills Palestinian teen in West Bank protest
- PGA Tour Schedule
- VP Harris making Southern stops to promote vaccination
- French Open surprise: Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova in final
- Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color
- Cambodia limits US diplomat's scrutiny of controversial base
- Opposition accuses German govt of impeding 2016 attack probe
- France kills jihadist suspected in journalists' killing
- Dreams of Hazara children snuffed out in attack on school
- Ex-Missouri detective found guilty in excessive force case
- McDonald's latest company to be hit by a data breach
- Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18
- Sea search continues after Spanish girl's body found in bag
- US will restore $1B for California's troubled bullet train
- Summer camps return but with fewer campers and counselors
- GM to recall some 2021 cars for faulty air bag warning light
- Pharmacies close doors over shortages in crises-hit Lebanon
- Belgium missing some star quality versus Russia at Euro 2020
- Officials: Explosion kills 6 separatists in southern Yemen
- Senate leaders demand former Attorneys General Barr and Sessions testify about seizure of Democrats' data under Trump
- The Latest: South Carolina ends academic year with deficit
- Euro Glance
- UN says over 200 migrants intercepted off Libyan shores
- Europe's top prosecutor urges Bulgarians to report graft
- Lisbon mayor criticized after Russian dissident data shared
- De Bruyne to miss Belgium's game against Russia at Euro 2020
- Boston Pops July Fourth live show returning, with changes
- Jill Biden, Duchess of Cambridge learn bunny care on tour
- 2-year sentence for man convicted of insider Amazon trading
- Amazon wins main TV rights for French soccer
- AP PHOTOS: Bolivian girl dreams of boxing glory
- AP source: Biden deputy attorney general asks Justice Department watchdog to probe Trump-era seizure of Democrats' data
- Arizona State hires Bloomquist as next baseball coach
- Review: A star-studded retirement home in ‘Queen Bees’
- Martha White dies, sparked '53 Louisiana capital bus boycott
- Afghan Hazaras being killed at school, play, even at birth
- Dartmouth med school drops cheating charges against students
- Pulitzer Prizes award special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the killing of George Floyd
- 2 women vie to make history as Virginia lieutenant governor
- Hoping for another title at Euro 2020, Denmark faces Finland
- Christie's sale highlights L'Wren Scott creations for Jagger
- EXPLAINER: Curbing tax avoidance by multinational companies
- AP photographers win 2 Pulitzers for coverage of racial injustice protests in the US, pandemic’s toll on elderly