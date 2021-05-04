英文新聞列表 English News List
- Nord Stream 2: US warns companies to 'immediately abandon work'
- Italy honors COVID dead on Bergamo army convoy anniversary
- 6N: Wales makes 1 change in tilt at Grand Slam
- 6N: England change 1 for Ireland in Dubin
- Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks
- France to announce new virus restrictions in Paris region
- Armenia's prime minister says the country will have an early parliamentary election in June
- Armenia to hold early parliamentary election in June
- China 'deeply concerned' about anti-Asian violence in US
- WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Taxi driver unions protest Uber's return to Barcelona
- Bicyclist falls to death trying to beat Miami drawbridge
- Russian President Vladimir Putin: President Joe Biden's remarks about him reflect past and current problems in US
- Wimbledon expecting reduced attendance for 2021 tournament
- Russia holds Afghan peace summit amid push for ceasefire
- Hot housing market fuels a rise in homeowners’ equity
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- AstraZeneca: Germany, other European countries to resume use of vaccine
- Lawyers for Johnny Depp appeal 'wife beater' ruling in UK
- Myanmar factory attacks put focus on Chinese influence
- Bank of England maintains rates amid positive economic news
- Ringo calling! If he wants you to sing, who could say no?
- Turkish player joins Indonesia team on badminton sideline
- Spain passes euthanasia law despite conservative opposition
- Russia wants an apology from U.S. after Biden called Putin a killer, says Kremlin ally
- UK: Shortfall in vaccine deliveries will delay jabs
- ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results
- US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high
- Inter Milan match postponed amid coronavirus outbreak
- Chinachem Group makes HK$3.8 million matching donation for spinal cord injury relief following paraplegic’s epic climb of Nina Tower
- Belarus opposition leader urges talks with authorities
- Two Canadians detained in China since 2018 to face trial imminently
- Despite ties, UAE stays clear of Netanyahu election maneuver
- Suspect in Wisconsin grocery warehouse killings identified
- Prepare the popcorn: AMC opening more movie theaters
- Amorphology Opens West Coast Demonstration Center Showcasing Starrag Bumotec's s191H 7-Axis Machining Center
- Envoy protests mandated virus tests for foreigners in Seoul
- Leipzig tries to set up Bundesliga 'showdown' against Bayern
- England wins toss, elects to field against India in 4th T20
- Sri Lanka group seeks probe of reporter's alleged kidnapping
- Czechs split over mandatory quota on local food in stores
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 6N: Welsh experience pivotal in Grand Slam bid, Pivac says
- Japan court denies nuke plant restart over evacuation plan
- Indiana man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument
- World Cup winner De Rossi joins Italy's coaching staff
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Call of Duty among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame
- English Standings
- One Good Thing: Flight paramedic treats patient medical debt
- UN report documents mass violations of Libya arms embargo
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- US schools prepare summer of learning to help kids catch up
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Lingard recalled by England after nearly 2 years away
- Michigan ex-governor loses challenge to Flint water charges
- Finland IDs hackers linked to parliament spying attack
- Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned
- China says topic of potential Xi-Biden meeting not on agenda at Alaska talks
- Dan Bongino tapped for national afternoon radio slot in May
- EXPLAINER: Chauvin's lawyer may look alone, but he isn't
- South Africa's Zulu king is buried amid praise, controversy
- Appeal court reinstates conviction of Flynn business partner
- Pakistan army chief calls for peaceful resolution in Kashmir
- The Latest: Virus threatens Sabres-Bruins game in Buffalo
- Olympic hammer champion Nazarov banned for doping
- UK regulator: People should keep getting AstraZeneca shots
- EU slams Turkish moves against Kurdish party, legislator
- 6N: Hogg at flyhalf for Scotland vs Italy
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Vatican cardinal defends gay union blessing ban amid dissent
- Victims wait for ruling in lawsuit over Liberian massacre
- Autopsy: Deputy shot Casey Goodson Jr. 5 times in the back
- Dembele recalled by France after more than 2 years away
- Conviction, death penalty upheld of Oklahoman in beheading
- Curry, WNBA players receive Jackie Robinson award from NAACP
- HBCU Legacy Bowl to be played next February in New Orleans
- Students who got partial loan relief to see full discharge
- Florida couple offers free beer as way to meet the neighbors
- Broncos part with hometown running back Phillip Lindsay
- Patriots' Chung retires after 11 seasons, 3 Super Bowl rings
- Llanez replaced on US Olympic qualifying roster by Tessman
- Sun Hung Kai & Co. (86.HK) Announces 2020 Annual Results
- Biden to highlight vaccine as US nears 100 millionth shot
- NBA Academy alums lining up for NCAA Tournament
- Brooks teasing possible Senate run at planned campaign rally
- European agency finds AstraZeneca vaccine not linked to overall increased risk of clots, says benefits outweigh risks
- Critics: Doctor's note for vaccine unfairly penalizing poor
- Mexico seizes fake Sputnik vaccine bound for Honduras
- Frenchman Herbert leads by 1 at European Tour's Kenya Open
- Branson leads business group demanding end to death penalty
- Lebanese PM-designate: Cabinet needed to restore trust, hope
- US to send combined 4 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico, Canada in first export of shots
- Bond set at $225,000 for man who shot ex-NFL star
- Horse dies, 2 men injured when car crashes into carriage
- Yemeni minister unharmed after explosion targets his convoy
- China regulators held talks with Alibaba, Tencent, nine others on 'deepfake' tech
- Biden to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada in first exports
- Jones ties course record with a 61 in Honda opening round
- Catholic archbishop of Hamburg offers pope his resignation after being faulted for his handling of sexual abuse cases
- Senate confirms California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as health secretary, becoming 1st Latino to hold the job
- Becerra confirmed to head up Biden's ambitious health agenda
- Hungary's ruling party Fidesz quits its Christian Democratic political group, the European People's Party
- Iowa State hires Otzelberger away from UNLV to replace Prohm
- Marvel's 'Falcon' promises action, explores race, patriotism
- NBA prospect Evan Mobley leads USC into March Madness
- Hungary’s governing Fidesz leaves European party group
- Yankees, Mets allowed to start seasons with 20% capacity
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Bucks announce they're sending Torrey Craig to Suns
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Van Noy returning to Patriots after 1 year with Dolphins
- Biden dispatching Sen. Coons to Ethiopia amid Tigray crisis
- Idaho lawmakers target COVID-19 rules even as they get sick
- Atwood, Grisham among contributors to pandemic novel
- Russians to compete as neutral athletes again in track
- Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned
- Redistricting data may be ready a month early, in old format
- 3 woman sue Texans QB Deshaun Watson for alleged sex assault
- PSG needs Neymar return to boost its fading title defense
- Pitt's Twyman: opting out was right call to prep for draft
- Stigmas on race, gender and sex overlap in Atlanta slayings
- As infections rise, Sarajevo's hospitals feel the pressure
- Drew brothers back to their Indiana roots at NCAA Tournament
- EXPLAINER: Will you need a 'vaccine passport' to travel?
- Last musher brings dogs over Alaska's Iditarod finish line
- ICC gives Israel month to seek deferral of war crimes probe
- Stone tablet marking First Amendment freedoms finds new home
- Spring chickens? Hawks' hot start catches eye of rival Bison
- Miami judge rejects Maduro ally's request to dismiss charges
- M's Kyle Lewis ready for challenge after rookie honors
- Les Wexner exits board, severs last ties to retail empire
- Browns re-signing returner JoJo Natson, LB Walker visiting
- Arrest made in series of nighttime attacks in Boston suburb
- Alabama House approves bill to ban transgender athletes
- Florida governor gathers experts to validate COVID response
- BC-GLF--Kenya Open Scores
- Long, Thuney ready to protect Chiefs quarterback Mahomes
- Brewers' Brandon Woodruff to start 2nd straight opener
- Arkansas tries to erase decades of tournament disappointment
- NCAA basketball players use biggest stage to deliver message
- Report: Fresno chicken plant got tip about virus inspection
- In Pope's homeland, ex-priest leaves church over gay unions
- Florida St focused on this year, not what might have been
- Mets' Carrasco strains hamstring, likely to miss opener
- Wentz says goodbye to Eagles, welcomes fresh start in Indy
- Atlanta Police: 'Nothing off the table' in massage parlor shootings, including possible hate crime
- JetBlue considers whether to leave NYC and move to Florida
- Giants' Williams says he got what he wanted in free agency
- Fujifilm biotech firm to build massive plant in central NC
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- A memorable car ride leads Gates, Sampson to NCAA meeting
- Abmas leads crop of potential mid-major NCAA bracket busters
- AP source: Raiders agree to 2-year deal with Kenyan Drake
- The Latest: Georgia sheriff regrets spokesman's comments
- Harvick reflects on anniversary of emotional Atlanta victory
- Have we met? Familiar names in a new place, March Madness
- Bills agree to sign Trubisky as backup to Josh Allen
- The NFL will nearly double its media revenue to more than $10 billion a season under new rights agreements.
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- AMC Entertainment, Signet rise; Tesla, PagerDuty fall
- NCAA sets arena limits for March Madness at 22% capacity
- Lloyd Harris continues Dubai run into semifinals
- NCAA games return spotlight to venerable Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Mexico limits nonessential travel on southern border
- Czech Republic to keep lockdown in place through Easter
- Burns confirmed as CIA director as US faces diverse threats
- Agents found no evidence of backdated ballots, report says
- Asian woman fights off attacker on San Francisco street
- Europa League Glance
- More charges in hurricane debris removal scheme
- WR Will Fuller agrees to 1-year deal with Miami Dolphins
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Bobcats star Preston's backstory one of perseverance
- Pride program: Rangers offer front-office look for students
- NCAA to vote in April on lifting ban on in-person recruiting
- WTA Abierto Monterrey Results
- Maryland police shoot, kill man while responding to call
- Cards new WR A.J. Green ready to win, says 'legs feel young'
- Report shows US homelessness rising even before pandemic
- Amazon gets Thursday night games, NFL nearly doubles TV deal
- Titans announce deal with All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox
- China: Canadian man appears in court on spying charges
- Civil rights leaders unite around California ethnic studies
- Chargers find replacement for Henry, reaching deal with Cook
- Less than 2 weeks post-surgery, Lester makes Nationals debut
- Oršić nets hat trick as Dinamo stuns Tottenham 3-0 in EL
- Biden to meet with Stacey Abrams on trip to Georgia
- Angels' Ohtani off to great start at plate in Cactus League
- In a first, US pipeline agency weighs climate change impacts
- FedEx's profit nearly triples as online shopping grows
- Let's Talk: NFL free agents and traded players speak up
- Trump Casino Miami? Florida gambling bill raises possibility
- Business Highlights
- $100,000 bail for woman with history of airline stowaways
- Possible postseason ban didn't deter Cowboys' Cunningham
- Pentagon looks to root out extremists targeting US troops
- Eagles looking at all options to add more QBs
- Buttigieg says Biden plan will usher new transportation era
- Arizona signs Barnes to contract extension through 2025-26
- With striking of Black juror, Floyd activists see racism
- Man who killed 2 at supermarket pleads guilty to hate crimes
- 7 Russian players reach St. Petersburg Ladies quarterfinals
- 'Our big prize': Vikes laud Tomlinson's size, skill, smarts
- Florida House OK's campus 'viewpoint diversity' measure
- House OKs Dems' bill opening gateway to citizenship for young Dreamer immigrants; GOP demands make Senate prospects dim
- Shooting the 3: Oral Roberts has put in the long-range work
- NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try
- Pitino rises from ashes of scandal for rebirth at Iona
- Lawsuit claims electric truck startup defrauded investors
- Lawson says videos of Jets' Saleh fired him up to come to NY
- Prosecutor: Louisiana man tried to kill, dismember gay man
- GOP efforts to tighten voting laws gets underway in Texas
- Man faces hate crime charge in Florida church arson attack
- Mexico says oil for domestic use, claims big find
- Alexi McCammond parts ways with Teen Vogue over past tweets
- Ex-judge Cheri Beasley to run for U.S. Senate, advisers say
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Treasury to launch education effort for relief package
- New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings
- LA police: Armie Hammer under sexual assault investigation
- AP Interview: Newsom admits mistakes in 1st reopening
- Facebook grows in Oregon with data center, fiber-optic cable
- Pitino takes over at New Mexico, looks to revitalize Lobos
- Chip shortage forces Ford to build trucks without computers
- North Korea says it will cut diplomat ties with Malaysia over extradition of its citizen to US to face criminal charges
- NYC strip clubs sue New York state over COVID shutdown
- NKorea cuts diplomat ties with Malaysia over US extradition
- San Diego seeking families of homeless men killed in crash
- US won't recognize Syria presidency vote unless UN involved
- Dalton says Bears told him starting quarterback job is his
- Texas Southern beats Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in NCAA opener
- Atlanta police on shooting probe: 'Nothing is off the table'
- Ferreira lifts US over Costa Rica 1-0 in Olympic qualifying
- Arkansas abortion bill would require rape, incest reports
- American League East Preview Capsules
- American League Central Preview Capsules
- American League West Preview Capsules
- Lester pitches 2 innings, returns from gland removal surgery
- TX AG accuses San Antonio hotel of price-gouging in storm
- Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13
- 49ers sign 6-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack to 3-year deal
- Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Results
- Myanmar: Security forces kill 8 protesters — local reports
- National League East Preview Capsules
- Lee easily advances at NCAA wrestling, Iowa leads team race
- Emergency sites for migrant children raising safety concerns
- 2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home
- House scuttles GOP attempt to boot Swalwell from intel panel
- evian launches its first label-free, 100% recyclable, 100% recycled bottle*
- Nicaragua's Indigenous tell OAS of killings, land takeovers
- Asian American churches plan acts beyond prayer for healing
- Funderburk, Bates spark N.C. State in NIT opener
- AP source: Seahawks expected to retain center Ethan Pocic
- Agent: WR Perriman agrees to $3M, 1-year contract with Lions
- Drake tops Wichita State for first NCAA win in 50 years
- China to open 1st trial of Canadians held on spy charges
- test
- AstraZeneca: France, UK PM's will receive vaccine
- Test 2
- Drake beats Wichita State, 1st NCAA tourney win in 50 years
- Virtual sailor assisted Team NZ in winning the America's Cup
- National League Central Preview Capsules
- U.S. charges Swiss "hacktivist" for data theft and leaks
- Beal's 43, Westbrook's triple-double lead Wizards over Jazz
- Biden meets with UN Security Council members to talk climate
- Vasilevskiy, Colton help Lightning beat Blackhawks 4-2
- Jarnkrok scores twice, Predators edge Panthers 2-1
- Schneider, O'Brien spark Wisconsin women in Frozen Four
- Wedgewood, Subban help Devils top Penguins, 3-2
- Krejci scores 700th point, Bruins extend Sabres’ skid to 13
- Jones scores in last minute of OT, Columbus beats Carolina
- Version 6.2 of ONLYOFFICE provides enhanced security for collaboration between remote locations throughout China and the rest of Asia
- Match Dating provides unique personalized one-on-one real person verification dating
- Young, Bogdanovic each score 23, Hawks win seventh straight
- Flyers edge Islanders 4-3 on late goal by Lindblom
- Plane's front landing gear collapses on takeoff in Mexico
- North Korea to sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to US
- Fabbri scores, Bernier hurt in Red Wings' 3-2 win over Stars
- test
- Vasilevskiy makes 19 saves, Lightning beat Blackhawks 4-2
- Beal, Westbrook leads Wizards past NBA-leading Jazz
- Fire breaks out in Taipei quarantine hotel, 51 evacuated
- Hungary's Orban teams up with nationalists in Italy, Poland
- National League West Preview Capsules
- Taipei police add teddy bears to force
- Panthers agree to terms with free agent WR Moore, CB Melvin
- Norfolk State survives Appalachian State 54-53 in First Four
- Boise State edges SMU 85-84 in NIT opener
- Indonesia makes plea for citizens stranded in Taiwanese waters
- Garment workers in Myanmar fight for democracy, livelihoods
- Vaccine withheld from hospital that gave Trump Tower shots
- Jury nearly complete for Chauvin trial; major rulings loom
- Colorado's top line scores 4 in 5-1 win over Minnesota
- McDavid scores twice, Oilers beat Jets to tie for North lead
- Today in History
- Brazil vaccine drive faces challenges in remote communities
- AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
- Taiwan urges China to remove political barriers post-pandemic
- Biden says US to hit 100 million virus goal on Friday
- House OKs Dems' immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers
- Biden, Harris visit spotlights Asian Americans' influence
- Kiwis accept Royal Yacht Squadron's America's Cup challenge
- Introducing Bata 3D Energy
- Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
- Edwards, KAT both top 40 points, T'wolves stun Suns 123-119
- Lillard has 36 as Blazers beat Pelicans again, 101-93
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Biden inauguration priest under investigation in California
- Henrique's power-play goal in OT leads Ducks past Coyotes
- UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game
- Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as COVID-19 cases spike
- LeBron puts Lakers past Hornets 116-105 for 4th straight win
- Zoos, scientists aim to curb people giving virus to animals
- Atlanta Hawks get 14 players vaccinated for COVID-19
- Zhejiang New Century Hotel Dispatches Privatization Composite Document
- Alaska talks: Is the US trying to turn China into a pariah?
- Asian markets follow Wall St lower after Fed bump
- Taiwan pop diva Jolin Tsai to release song with DJ R3hab
- British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
- System overhaul needed to stop slide of Sri Lankan cricket
- Lebanese are gripped by worry as economic meltdown speeds up
- EU sues UK over Gibraltar state aid
- Israeli voters poised to send first Reform rabbi to Knesset
- 3 kidnapped Indonesians rescued after Philippine sea mishap
- Ivy stays sidelined, but transfers representing league well
- BC-GLF--Honda Classic Scores
- Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar coup
- Taiwan reaches 1,000 COVID cases 1 year into pandemic
- Taiwan flight attendant couple caught breaking quarantine
- Europe pause of AstraZeneca sends ripple of doubt elsewhere
- Security issues at play in Chinese firm’s failed bid for cable project
- The Latest: SKorea rights body to review virus testing rules
- Samia Suluhu Hassan is sworn in as Tanzania's president, making history as the country's first woman in the position.
- Myanmar junta chokes information flow as protests intensify
- Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president
- American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
- Turkey: 20 detained in raids targeting PKK militants
- South Korea wants Taiwan’s help with semiconductor shortage
- BLACAZ. Breaks New Ground as All-Encompassing Corporate Insurance Goes Fully Digital
- Save time and skip the grocery queues with 7-Eleven’s easy to cook All-in-One Meal Kits with pre-prepped quality ingredients for a tasty meal in under 15 minutes
- Taiwan hospital staff to throw first pitch at baseball opener
- Swiss skier Holdener positive for virus at World Cup finals
- Final polls: Israeli PM's fate rests on razor-thin margins
- Fleeing Myanmar policemen defy army order to kill protesters
- US senators to reconsider permanent normal trade relations with China
- EU chiefs urge Turkey's Erdogan to ease strained ties with bloc
- Correcting and Replacing: New SonicWall 2020 Research Shows Cyber Arms Race at Tipping Point
- Indonesia clears use of AstraZeneca vaccine to resume after European Union's drug regulator said it safe
- Sea goddess, air force C-130s called upon to fight Taiwan drought
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 3/22/2021
- US men's soccer to play friendly at Switzerland on May 30
- 1st batch of AstraZeneca vaccine sent out to 57 medical institutions across Taiwan
- Video shows firefighters battle forest fire on Alishan
- South Korea's capital scraps testing mandate on foreigners
- Tokyo Olympics ready to announce ban on fans from abroad
- Scottish leader under fire after lawmakers fault testimony
- Indonesia resumes use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
- China says 'strong smell of gunpowder' sensed in US talks
- Ukraine legal loss to UEFA means Nations League relegation
- Hospitals in Syria's capital full with coronavirus patients
- Malaysia says it’ll order all North Korean diplomats to leave Malaysia within 48 hours
- Scientist behind coronavirus shot says next target is cancer
- US and China spar in 1st face-to-face meeting under Biden
- U.S., Chinese diplomats clash in high-level meeting of Biden administration
- Rebels beat NSW in 1st home Super Rugby match in a year
- Draw for the Champions League quarterfinals
- England explores proof of vaccine, negative test for fans
- Champions League final rematches come to quarterfinals
- WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results
- Bulgaria: Six arrested over 'Russian spy network'
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Medical workers conflicted by France's lockdown that isn't
- Taiwan premier and health minister offer to go first and receive AstraZeneca jab
- Rangers player says opponent racially abused him during game
- Critical Ethiopian diplomat urges peace talks in Tigray war
- Draw for the Europa League quarterfinals
- Taliban expect US withdrawal, vow to restore Islamic rule
- Man United to face Granada in Europa League quarterfinals
- Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4
- Belgium coach: Hazard to avoid surgery, hopeful for Euros
- Ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered in southern Greece
- Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 14 years
- TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to Become New Principal Shirt Partner of Manchester United Football Club
- Palestinians say West Bank protester killed by Israeli fire
- Hungary's PM aims to create new right-wing political force
- UN rights chief: Justice at stake in trial over Floyd death
- Turkey asks Brotherhood TVs to dim criticism of Egypt
- Ex-UK cycling doc banned from medical work over drug order
- Germany: Greens set out climate-friendly vision for election
- Louisiana holds special election Saturday for US House seats
- Tech firm to replace Chevrolet as Man United jersey sponsor
- Kremlin: Putin's offer of a call with Biden was to save ties
- Missouri musician pleads guilty to creating fake charity
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Judge allows some evidence of George Floyd’s 2019 arrest in trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer accused in his death
- TeamViewer AG: Manchester United and TeamViewer Announce New Principal Shirt Partnership
- Judge denies request to delay or move trial of ex-cop charged in George Floyd’s death after city’s $27M settlement
- Fed to end relaxed capital requirements for large banks
- Saudi Arabia: Drones attack Riyadh oil facility; no damage
- Vaccine delay in Britain stirs equity debate in India
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Michigan restaurant owner defying virus orders is arrested
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Albanian poll-monitoring team will be smaller due to virus
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Russian warning against NATO membership denounced by Bosnia
- Biden picks former senator who flew in space to lead NASA
- US moves to reengage Europe in person after Trump snubs
- Germany calls up Musiala, Wirtz for WCup qualifiers
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Muslims, students protest Indian PM's visit to Bangladesh
- CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
- Bulgaria breaks military ring suspected of spying for Russia
- Happiness Report: World shows resilience in face of COVID19
- Analysis: China's small tech firms step out of the shadows as giants reel from regulatory crackdown
- L.L. Bean sees sales boom amid pandemic's push to outdoors
- 'Very angry': Democrats face tough choices on immigration
- After 36 years in power, Rep of Congo's president runs again
- Liz Mills takes big step for female basketball coaches
- Manhattan courthouses adapt to COVID so trials can return
- Vatican pressed on decree limiting Latin Mass in St. Peter's
- Mediterranean ministers to discuss EU migration policies
- Minneapolis police review force used in homeless camp clash
- Bosnian capital tightens rules as COVID-19 deaths spike
- NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry
- South Carolina judge: Abortions to continue during lawsuit
- No charges for Texas officer in killing of college student
- Rains unearth ancient bull figurine in Greece
- The Latest: 4 more Atlanta spa shooting victims identified
- Ethiopian leader warns fugitive Tigray leaders to surrender
- Strike up the band: Tanglewood summer music fest to resume
- Powell: US economy gaining, but recovery 'far from complete'
- Browns re-signing K Cody Parkey after solid 2020 season
- Russian man admits ransomware plot against Tesla in Nevada
- Albania: Spectators banned from WC qualifier with England
- 5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use
- Canelo Alvarez to face Saunders on May 8 at AT&T Stadium
- LSU, Wade push on under cloud of suspicion in NCAA tourney
- G7 suggest boosting IMF reserves to help vulnerable nations
- Spa shooting victims ID'd as Biden, Harris head to Atlanta
- Jags' Meyer laments NFL limitations for wooing free agents
- The Latest: First round of NCAA Tournament underway
- Bucks land PJ Tucker from Rockets for playoff push
- Center David Andrews returning to New England Patriots
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Greek police recover ancient statue of 'exceptional artwork'
- Report: DOJ investigating Visa over debit card business
- Hend, Samooja share lead at Kenya Open
- Court upholds Iowa man's civil judgment in mother's death
- Review: Lana Del Rey shifts gaze in 'Chemtrails' release
- Michigan program in good hands with Howard
- Minella Indo wins Cheltenham Gold Cup in big day for Irish
- Pass coverage model wins NFL Big Data Bowl and $10,000
- Idaho Legislature shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak
- US prosecutors say Honduras president took bribes in 2019
- Celebrity Cruises to end yearlong pandemic hiatus in June
- Amid border surge, confusion reigns over Biden policies
- 'We're owed a March': Hoop fans flock to bet on NCAA tourney
- Indians option OF Johnson to minors despite strong camp
- UK newspaper group backs working from home post-pandemic
- 1 MLB player tests positive for COVID-19 in past week
- Slain spa worker toiled tirelessly to support her family
- Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts
- US House condemns Myanmar coup, urges freeing of detainees
- Top seed out as Russian players fill St Petersburg semis
- Twitter says it suspended Rep. Taylor Greene by mistake
- Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Ohio State opens spring practice seeking new QB, normalcy
- 4 men linked to Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
- Revenue on track, reserves down in FIFA virus-era accounts
- The Latest: NHL pauses Bruins after 4 players go in protocol
- Broncos' Justin Simmons becomes NFL's highest-paid safety
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Now vaccinated, justices gather privately at Supreme Court
- Surprise! Smith-Schuster sticking with Steelers in 2021
- Castleton, Mann carry Florida past Virginia Tech 75-70 in OT
- Wanted Arizona man who hid in desert for months is arrested
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
- Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct
- Estonia-Czech WCup qualifier moved to Poland due to virus
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Hofstra men's hoop coach Mihalich takes new job at school
- Clippers' George fined $35,000 for 'lies' comment about refs
- Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open, citing virus restrictions
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Bills agree to sign Allen's college teammate, TE Hollister
- Column: Sports always provides a conduit to forgiveness
- Albania: 2-year prison term sought for former top prosecutor
- Marquette fires coach Steve Wojciechowski after 7 seasons
- Mexico: 2.7M U.S. vaccine doses to arrive next week
- Subpoenas target Baltimore's top prosecutor, city councilman
- Texas Tech uses 2nd-half surge to get past Utah State 65-53
- Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80
- Falcons sign S Harris, LB Copeland to 1-year contracts
- Nike, JPMorgan Chase fall; FedEx, Ollie's rise
- Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Montana lawmakers revisit dress code some call sexist
- Rodgers sidelined at least a month with strained hamstring
- WTA Abierto Monterrey Results
- Slap in the face: Da Crazy Hawaiian, rising slap fight star
- Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- New Iowa St coach T.J. Otzelberger agrees to 5-year contract
- Nationals pitcher Will Harris has blood clot in throwing arm
- Facebook working on Instagram for kids under 13
- NY legislative leaders mum on details of impeachment probe
- Raiders counting on Nagkoue to spark struggling pass rush
- Mexico launches crackdown on migrant smuggling
- Romania, Greece aim for speedy bilateral travel arrangement
- Yedlin scores 1st goal for Galatasaray, then gets ejected
- Turkish police detain dozens of pro-Kurdish party officials
- Arkansas shuts down Colgate 85-68 in NCAA opener
- Former Canadian women’s gymnastics coach banned for life
- Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge
- BC-US--Index, US
- Ronaldo named Serie A player of the year again
- Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
- Business Highlights
- NCAA Tournament success has eluded Smart since VCU run
- Chris Christie joins Mets' board of directors under Cohen
- Dupree ready to play with hair on fire to help Titans' D
- Leipzig beats Bielefeld to keep pressure on Bayern Munich
- Another aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment, tells New York Times he looked down her shirt, made suggestive remarks
- Oral Roberts shocks Ohio State, first big upset of NCAAs
- Koepka, Rose among 5 players not competing in Match Play
- Georgia church disowns suspect, says he betrayed faith
- Baylor finds its touch, rolls to 79-55 victory over Hartford
- Mancini calls up 38 players for Italy's World Cup qualifiers
- Stafford, Goff welcome fresh starts after blockbuster trade
- NZ wins toss, bats vs. Bangladesh in 1st ODI
- Lawyer: Canada border questions violated Huawei CFO's rights
- Siebatcheu, Cappis added to US roster vs Jamaica, N Ireland
- Lawsuit: NJ prison guards kicked, punched transgender woman
- Scamacca scores 2 as Genoa comes back to beat Parma 2-1
- Fekir's superb solo effort helps Betis beat Levante 2-0
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Monaco wins at Saint-Etienne 4-0 to pressure PSG and Lyon
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Bengals cut Atkins, add to offensive, defensive lines
- Hawkeyes build lead, send 5 wrestlers to national semifinals
- Oral Roberts shocks No. 2 seed Ohio State in NCAA Tournament
- Mexican president gives navy part of southern rail-port
- Ex-politician in prison in adoption scam gets 5 more years
- Leeds end London hoodoo by beating Fulham 2-1 in EPL
- LB Brennan Scarlett agrees to 1-year deal with Dolphins
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- BYU players get assist for freeing Wade from elevator
- LA mayor says vaccines by ZIP code would have saved lives
- English Summaries
- English Results
- NASCAR's Stewart engaged to drag racer Pruett
- Wise takes three-shot lead at midway point of Honda Classic
- Oregon State takes down Tennessee 70-56 as No. 12 seed
- A look at Cuomo aides' sexual harassment allegations
- NCAA apologizes to women's teams for weight room inequities
- Vikings lose 7th-rounder, execs fined, for '19 cap violation
- No. 8 seed Loyola holds off No. 9 seed Georgia Tech, 71-60
- Russian national pleads guilty in $150 million kickback plot
- Myanmar: Protests continue as death count rises
- Buzz over Bills' offense lured Sanders to sign with Buffalo
- South Dakota gov pushes changes to transgender sports ban
- Wizards' Davis Bertans expected out 2 weeks with hurt calf
- Long dormant volcano comes to life in southwestern Iceland
- State: Water may be unsafe at Texas site for migrant teens
- MATCHDAY: Man City faces Everton in FA Cup; Madrid at Celta
- New Charger Linsley looking to prove contract is worth it
- Agent says TE Kroft, Jets agree to terms on 1-year deal
- Oral Roberts hoping to move past upset, focus on Gators
- Brazil security law being turned on president's critics
- Air Force target drone washes up on Florida beach
- 49ers sign free agent WR Trent Sherfield
- US and China clash at UN meeting on combatting racism
- Playmakers wanted: Defending champ Alabama replacing stars
- AP sources: Seahawks agree to 2-year deal with Chris Carson
- Castillo set to start for Reds on opening day vs Cardinals
- Los Angeles TV crew injured in SUV crash, driver arrested
- Turkey: Erdogan sacks central bank chief after raising interest rate
- US and China spar over racism at United Nations
- Nats reliever Harris out with blood clot in pitching arm
- US seeks to strengthen security ties with India
- Bears agree to 1-year contract with long snapper Scales
- Stevens helps Colorado State advance past Buffalo in NIT
- No. 4 Oklahoma State survives No. 13 Liberty 69-60 in NCAA
- Japan hit by tsunami waves after magnitude 7.2 earthquake
- California fireworks explosion caused $3.2 million in damage
- Wisconsin routs UNC, Williams falls to 29-1 in NCAA openers
- Ovechkin scores 2 in final 7 minutes, Capitals beat Rangers
- Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Results
- Houston beats Cleveland State 87-56 as Sampson ties Wooden
- Battle of Illinois highlights 2nd round in NCAA Midwest
- Flames beat slumping Maple Leafs 4-3 for Sutter's 4th win
- Airline seats allocated to 6 Taiwan travel agencies for Palau tours
- Tiffany’s star jewelry designer and philanthropist Elsa Peretti dies in Spain
- Kings hold on, beat Celtics 107-96 to sweep season series
- North Texas comes up big with 78-69 upset over Purdue
- J.T. Miller scores in OT, Canucks beat Canadiens 3-2
- Microdium, a Leading Business Continuity Solution Distributor in Southeast Asia, Selects Comodo to Power Its Cybersecurity Solutions
- Alex Ovechkin scores 2 late goals, Capitals beat Rangers 2-1
- EU warns AstraZeneca of export ban if bloc not supplied first
- Pistons hand Rockets franchise-worst 19th straight loss
- Gordon's 38 points lift Magic past Nets, 121-113
- Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
- Johnson has 23 points, 21 boards as Spurs beat Cavs 116-110
- Brogdon scores 27, Pacers beat Heat 137-110
- Mitchell helps Jazz hold off Raptors, 115-112
- Wiggins scores 40 as short-handed Warriors beat Grizzlies
- Gordon, Fournier help Magic hold off Nets, Irving
- Tokyo Olympics: International spectators to be barred from events
- Louisiana Tech uses big 2nd-half run to beat Ole Miss in NIT
- Mexico probe links border governor to luxury properties
- Geo Baker speaks loudly, lifts Rutgers past Clemson 60-56
- Today in History
- Oscar winner Ang Lee throws out first pitch at Taiwan baseball game
- Tarasenko's shootout goal leads Blues past Sharks 2-1
- Murray scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Bulls 131-127 in OT
- Fallout from riot, virus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill
- Boeheim pours in 30, No. 11 seed Orange rout Aztecs 78-62
- Biden, Harris travel to Atlanta to comfort Asian Americans
- Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge
- Critics of Brazil's president being targeted by security law
- 'An all-hands moment': GOP rallies behind voting limits
- McCollum, Lillard carry Blazers past Mavs, 125-119
- Suns bounce back from loss, beat Timberwolves 113-101
- Bus crash in central Sri Lanka kills 13 people, injures 31
- Depleted Villanova recovers form, beats Winthrop in NCAAs
- Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights top Kings 4-2
- McBride, West Virginia beat Morehead State 84-67 in NCAAs
- Advocates urge transparency in Biden priest investigation
- Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
- Louisiana choosing new US House members in special election
- 'Tough' U.S.-China talks signal rocky start to relations under Biden
- AP Week in Pictures: Global
- UN says no international staff left in North Korea
- Pulling NCAA upset can change trajectory of coach's career
- Big Ten struggles early after earning 9 NCAA Tournament bids
- A New Year in Iran, but the country's crises remain the same
- Taiwan confirms 1 new COVID case imported from Indonesia
- UN official: Myanmar people want UN sanctions, peacekeepers
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Europe after clot scare
- Police: Pakistani journalist shot dead while getting haircut
- Taiwan's weekend weather mild, followed by cooler temperatures
- Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
- Turkey's president fires central bank governor by decree
- Taiwan government denies AstraZeneca vaccines too close to expiration date
- Turkey withdraws from European treaty protecting women
- As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly again pay a price
- Chiefs beat Hurricanes 35-29 in Super Rugby Aotearoa
- BC-GLF--Honda Classic Scores
- Striking Myanmar rail workers move out as protests continue
- Afghan president appoints 2 ministers, angers ruling partner
- Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
- India, US to expand military engagement, defense ties
- Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
- Twitter to establish legal entity in Turkey, comply with law
- Pakistan gang rape: Highway attackers sentenced to death
- Pinturault leads in giant slalom, nears WCup overall title
- Strong earthquake felt in Japanese capital; NHK broadcaster says magnitude 7.2
- Taiwan's Cloud Gate ropes in circus for weekend party
- Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting
- Strong earthquake shakes Japan; USGS says 7.2
- London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
- China, US to set up joint working group on climate change — report
- Vlhova closes on World Cup overall title, sits 6th in slalom
- The Latest: EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban
- Rangers player alleges 'vile racist abuse' by Czech opponent
- Thai police clash with protesters near king's palace
- Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
- Azeri president marks Nowruz in retaken cultural city
- French police look for drugs, find strawberry candy
- China says it will discuss climate, other issues with US
- In French woods, rivals take aim at senator's WWI research
- In French woods, rivals take aim at senator's WWI research
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Leeds record goalscorer Peter Lorimer dead at age 74
- Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Maple celebrations return in some states, with precautions
- In poor districts, pandemic overwhelms school counselors
- Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China
- Maine's baby eel fishermen hope for normalcy in 2021
- Germany: police clash with protesters against virus measures
- Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border
- Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
- 5 EU states urge others to take in more migrants
- Queensland Reds win 9th Super Rugby home match in a row
- WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Some NY nursing homes proved helpless in face of virus surge
- Prosecutors throw the book at money launderer for Venezuela
- England wins toss, elects to field in 5th T20 against India
- NHL Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Southampton beats Bournemouth, advances to FA Cup semifinals
- ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results
- New Orleans health care workers' heralded in 'Dear Nurses'
- PGA Tour Schedule
- US businesses near border struggle with boundaries' closure
- Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case
- Half of UK adults have gotten one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
- Thai police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up protest
- WTA Abierto Monterrey Results
- Scotland 52, Italy 10
- UN says 8 children killed, 33 wounded this month in Yemen
- Titans 1st-round bust Isaiah Wilson released by Dolphins
- US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines
- Bologna fights back from 2 goals down to beat Crotone 3-2
- Drone falls onto pitch in Spanish league game in Bilbao
- 5 nations demand better EU sharing of migration load
- The Latest:
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- The Latest: G'town takes a knee to kick off Day 2 of NCAAs
- Yemen rebels admit tear gas behind fire at migrant detention
- 6N: Scotland inflicts on winless Italy record 52-10 defeat
- BC-GLF--Kenya Open Scores
- Lewandowski hat trick helps 10-man Bayern keep 4-point lead
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Bears sign CB Trufant to 1-year contract to replace Fuller
- Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book
- Belgian rider Stuyven edges favorites to win Milan-San Remo
- Harding leads by 2 at Kenya Open, Veerman sets course record
- Avalanche land goalie Jonas Johansson in trade with Sabres
- Madrid up to 2nd with Benzema brace in 3-1 win at Celta
- Kasatkina, Gasparyan to contest St. Petersburg final
- NASCAR returns to its roots with 1st of 2 visits to Atlanta
- Europe to end lockdowns for good by autumn: BioNTech CEO
- Chargers sign Oday Aboushi to bulk up offensive line
- Kenya leaves int'l court case on ocean dispute with Somalia
- Jets safety Marcus Maye signs franchise tag tender
- Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT
- Ireland 32, England 18
- Chile records highest daily COVID-19 numbers yet
- Minor league Cubs player arrested over drugs in Colorado
- 6N: Ireland dominates England, gets another red in 32-18 win
- 6N: Aki red-carded for 2nd time in Ireland win over England
- Gunfire kills 1, wounds 5 at gathering of COVID scofflaws
- Hoyas history; Colorado uses 3s to dismiss Georgetown 96-73
- No comeback this time as Marseille loses; Rennes beats Metz
- Women mark Mothers' Day in Beirut with march to damaged port
- For Carrasco, leukemia puts baseball injuries in perspective
- Lightning kills Salvador surfer training for tournament
- Meteor streaks over Cuba, causes explosion
- Thousands protest against Israel's Netanyahu ahead of vote
- White, Brown, Illinois State run over Western Illinois 26-18
- Florida State cold from deep, outlasts UNCG in NCAA tourney
- McCormack helps No. 3 seed KU survive E Washington, 93-84
- Mickelson already seems to have Augusta National on his mind
- Police contacted after Ohio State's Liddell receives threats
- Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings
- Pappas throws for 3 TDs, Morehead State grabs 3 INTs
- Rust, Guentzel lead Penguins past Devils 3-1
- Fagnano accounts for 5 TDs, Maine beats Stony Brook 35-19
- Youngstown State pounds out 28-10 win over S. Dakota
- LSU overcomes slow start to outmuscle St. Bonaventure 76-61
- Draft prospect Jack Leiter throws no-hitter, Ks 16 for Vandy
- AP sources: Cowboys, safety Neal agree on $5M, 1-year deal
- Relative: Republic of Congo opposition candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas hospitalized with COVID-19 on eve of election
- Yankees slugger Stanton building off strong postseason
- LeBron James leaves court with right ankle injury vs Hawks
- No. 6 South Dakota St rushes for 392 yards against No. 5 SIU
- Hawkeyes lock up 1st title since 2010 at NCAA wrestling meet
- Republic of Congo candidate hospitalized with COVID-19
- Giants reach deal with playmaker receiver Kenny Golladay
- Kennesaw State moves to 3-0, beats Dixie State 37-27
- Driedger, Panthers bounce back to beat Predators 2-0
- Biden's top aides unlikely to qualify for relief payments
- Hill lifts Rhode Island to 17-10 win on 1st play of OT
- Karatsev beats Harris 6-3, 6-2 to win Dubai Championships
- VMI beats Samford in OT for first 4-0 start since 1981
- Kyle Busch cruises to another NASCAR Trucks win in Atlanta
- Brazil officials warn clash looms between Indigenous, miners
- Grubauer has 31 saves, Avs shut out Wild, 6-0
- Family affair; Groves boys steal show for Eastern Washington
- Howard, Michigan roll past Texas Southern in NCAA tourney
- LeBron hurt, Hawks beat Lakers 99-94 for 8th straight win
- Williams scores 3 TDs, Davidson tops Presbyterian 41-24
- Arkansas women back in with NCAA mainstays in Alamo Region
- France 32, Wales 30
- No. 5 Creighton beats 12th-seeded UCSB 63-62 with clutch FTs
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights
- Pakistan Prime Minister Khan tests positive for coronavirus
- Rangers prospect Jung sidelined by stress facture in foot
- Germany women's soccer stars slam court for sexist judgment
- Meis, Carr lead Drake over Valparaiso 17-6
- ETSU capitalizes on 3 turnovers to beat The Citadel 28-21
- 6N: France's late try seals win and denies Wales Grand Slam
- Brighton eases relegation fears with 3-0 win over Newcastle
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff ends six-game skid against Grambling St.
- English Results
- English Summaries
- Jones survives a challenging day, takes 3-shot lead at Honda
- Vasilevskiy wins 11th straight, Lightning beat Blackhawks
- VCU becomes first team pulled from NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols; Oregon advances without playing.
- Vasilevskiy wins 11th straight, Lightning top Blackhawks 4-1
- San Diego wins 39th straight Pioneer game, ties FCS record
- Evan Mobley has 17 points to lift Southern Cal past Drake
- Virus bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances
- Hot Rod Charlie wins Louisiana Derby by 2 lengths
- Ward accounts for 7 TDs, Incarnate Word beats SE Louisiana
- North Texas taking experience, confidence into 'Nova game
- Imoh runs for 3 TDS, William & Mary tops Elon 31-10
- Hey, Buddy: Coach's kid leads Boeheim, Syracuse vs. Huggins
- Luepke's 55-yard TD highlights NDSU's win over North Dakota
- Kentucky's Boston decided to enter NBA draft
- Stewart, Molinar lead Mississippi St. by Saint Louis in NIT
- MATCHDAY: Leicester vs Man U in FA Cup; Atlético needs a win
- 6N: Ireland give retiring Stander winning home sendoff
- Yanks star Stanton off to strong start after smashing finish
- Howard back in NCAAs, takes top-seeded Michigan to 2nd round
- Wilson kicks game-winning FG, Chattanooga tops Furman 20-18
- Allgaier holds off Truex to win Atlanta Xfinity race
- Gray’s 3 TDs in 4th quarter lift Alabama St over Jackson St
- UC Davis sets program records for points, total yards
- Opinion: Europe must wake up to racism, Afrophobia
- Philippines: 220 Chinese 'militia' boats gathered in South China Sea
- Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes
- McNeese State beats Northwestern State 21-7
- Sharp-shooting Iowa gets 24 from Garza to beat Grand Canyon
- Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
- Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
- Wary Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels at disputed reef
- Cizikas scores 2 to help Islanders beat Flyers 6-1
- Khudobin earns 3rd shutout in Stars' 3-0 win over Red Wings
- Zibanejad scores late, Rangers end Capitals' win streak at 7
- Australia orders flood evacuations after record rainfall in Sydney
- Oklahoma slips past former Big 12 rival Missouri in NCAAs
- Bjorkstrand scores in SO, Blue Jackets rally past Carolina
- Ayala scores 23 to push No. 10 Maryland past UConn
- Tomas Tatar scores shootout winner, Canadiens edge Canucks
- Tarleton State beats Midwestern State 33-21
- Jack Campbell makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-0
- Salmon chaos and social media's ills
- Derick Brassard has hat trick, Coyotes beat Ducks 5-1
- Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Results
- Mercury drops in Taiwan, haze from China arrives
- Harris leads short-handed 76ers past Kings 129-105
- Dressed down: Alabama rolls over Pitino, Iona 68-55
- Valanciunas, Brooks lead Grizzlies past Warriors, 111-103
- VR film by Taiwanese artist wins SXSW film award
- LeBron James injures right ankle in Lakers' loss to Hawks
- Bucks beat Spurs 120-113 for season-best 6th straight win
- Sebastien Bourdais drives to win in Twelve Hours of Sebring
- Faceoff violation penalty helps Blues beat Sharks 5-2
- Juzang carries No. 11 UCLA past sixth-seeded BYU, 73-62
- Today in History
- Coronavirus: EU 'not ready' to share COVID vaccines with poorer countries
- George, Leonard lead Clippers' 125-98 rout of Hornets
- Texas stunner: No. 14 Abilene Christian ousts 'Horns 53-52
- Filipino troops capture rebel commander, rescue last hostage
- McDavid records goal, assist as Oilers rally past Jets 4-2
- Australia's most populous state hit by severe rains, floods
- Crusaders beat Blues 43-27 in Super Rugby Aotearoa
- N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed
- Oil giant Saudi Aramco says profits sharply drop to $49 billion amid coronavirus pandemic
- EXPLAINER: Tokyo Olympics march on without fans from abroad
- Myanmar doctors and nurses stage dawn rally against coup
- Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion
- Texas upset again as Smart fails to recapture March glory
- Coronavirus doesn't care that it's the NCAA Tournament
- Fleeing coup, Myanmar refugees in India seek asylum
- US, Belgium, France and Japan hold Mideast naval exercise
- CB Kyle Fuller, released by Bears, signs with Broncos
- The Latest: India reports biggest surge in cases in 4 months
- AP PHOTOS: Bookseller keeps Paris plush with teddy bears
- Turkish police detain politician staging parliament sit-in
- Doctors' dawn march kicks off Sunday protests in Myanmar
- Philippine troops kill leader of Abu Sayyaf
- Online registration for hotel subsidy in Taiwan’s Taoyuan begins
- Republic of Congo polls open; candidate sick with COVID-19
- Japan PM vows no virus rebound as emergency measures end
- Grandparents in the pandemic: a lost year, but now some hope
- State TV: Explosion kills 1, wounds 3 in southeastern Iran
- Shiffrin leads WCup giant slalom after Gut-Behrami exits
- Taiwan reports one new imported case of COVID-19
- Temperatures to drop to 13 degrees in northern Taiwan tonight
- Slalom champion Schwarz leads season-ending World Cup race
- Government attack on hospital in northwestern Syria kills 5
- China urges unhurried public to get vaccinated against COVID
- State media: US defense secretary makes first visit to Afghanistan amid questions about how long troops will stay
- US defense chief arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Supply bottlenecks leave ships stranded, businesses stymied
- Pope decries shame of racism, like 'virus' lurking in wait
- Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of virus
- Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute
- Myanmar community rallies in Taipei against junta back home
- Pope decries lack of access to drinking water for many
- France rescues 72 migrants in Channel on way to UK
- Infections continue to climb in Turkey amid relaxed measures
- Albania coach wants fans at the stadium for England match
- Injured Archer ruled out of ODI series against India
- Migrant workers in Taiwan gain confidence by sharpening their Mandarin skills
- Insider Q&A: Occidental wants to be Tesla of carbon capture
- Central Taiwan park to offer large discounts
- Taichung, Taiwan Power Company at odds over coal-fired units at power plant
- Global Forecast-Asia
- A rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- Palestinians expand vaccination campaign after UN shipment
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- North Korean man extradited to US in sanctions case
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- A year into pandemic, veterans halls 'barely hanging' on
- Some states to seek gun waiting periods after shootings
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Infant son of Browns WR Ryan Switzer back in hospital
- Biden administration tries to get control of border, story
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Blake Griffin expected to make debut with Nets vs. Wizards
- Chelsea beats Sheffield United 2-0 to reach FA Cup semis
- The Latest: Nine double-digit seeds in Round of 32 at NCAAs
- Biden calls Turkey's exit from treaty for women unwarranted
- Acclaimed Egyptian feminist Nawal Saadawi dies at age 89
- There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter
- 6N: Flyhalf Jalibert replaced by Carbonel for Scotland game
- France's limited lockdown beset by glitches as cases rise
- Raptors' Nurse fined $50,000 for mask-throwing, profanity
- Hertha beats Leverkusen 3-0 to leave Bundesliga drop zone
- Ex-top aide to former Maltese PM charged with corruption
- Police: Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar
- Canary Islands: 2-year-old rescued from migrant boat dies
- Canadian Pacific agrees to buy Kansas City Southern for $25B
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Arsenal recovers from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at West Ham
- Indians send struggling outfielder Óscar Mercado to minors
- Benevento stuns Juventus 1-0 as pressure grows on Pirlo
- Quadruple-chasing Man City faces Chelsea in FA Cup semifinal
- Illinois loses to Loyola Chicago 71-58 in second round of NCAA Tournament, becoming first No. 1 seed to be ousted
- Nun-and-done: Loyola Chicago stuns top-seeded Illinois 71-58
- No. 7 Virginia Tech gets 70-63 win over 10 seed Marquette
- Mother: White headmaster made Black son kneel during apology
- Clark shines in her NCAA Tournament debut, Iowa eases by CMU
- Pirates sign knuckleballer Wright to minor league deal
- Glasgow rivals' pre-derby stand in solidarity against racism
- Slovakia PM offers to step down to end coalition crisis
- Serena Williams latest star to withdraw from Miami Open
- Lille slips to 2-1 home defeat, opens door for PSG or Lyon
- German trip exemption allows Bellingham to play for England
- D-backs' Clippard has shoulder sprain, out at least 6 weeks
- Mexico limits non-essential travel on southern border
- Mischler, Holder combine to help Duquesne gut Long Island
- Mack, with 27 points, leads Cowgirls over Wake Forest
- Leicester beats Man U, into 1st FA Cup semifinal in 39 years
- Sikh leaders celebrate upcoming holiday with vaccine clinic
- Israel revokes permit of Palestinian foreign minister
- Suárez scores and Oblak saves penalty to secure Atlético win
- Bratt's overtime winner carries Devils past Penguins, 2-1
- Tennessee overcomes MTSU upset bid in 2nd half, wins 87-62
- Overlooked Pac-12 teams making noise in NCAA Tournament
- Illinois' return to NCAA Tournament has disappointing finish
- European trust in AstraZeneca COVID vaccine plunges: survey
- Royals give Pérez 4-year, $82M deal; richest in team history
- FA Cup: Leicester ousts Man United; Chelsea reaches semis
- Caps sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to 2-year extension
- BC-GLF--Kenya Open Scores
- Chestnut helps lead Sacred Heart past Merrimack 26-9
- Charles Lewis, former DC chief at AP and Hearst, has died
- Attack on kissing men fuels push for Italy hate crime law
- Justin Harding holds on to win Kenya Open
- Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths
- No. 1 seed Baylor beats Wisconsin 76-63 to reach Sweet 16
- Oregon anxious to take floor after advancing without playing
- Reds star Votto back after COVID-19, unsure when he'll play
- Holiday's 3-pointers in OT help Pacers to win over Heat
- Clark, Bryant defense stymie Wagner 27-7
- The Latest: St. Lawrence out of NCAA men’s hockey tourney
- Tottenham beats Aston Villa 2-0 to keep CL spot in sight
- Brown leads Michigan to 87-66 win over Florida Gulf Coast
- Yankees' rotation behind Cole taking shape
- Loyola Chicago, Sister Jean get past Illinois, into Sweet 16
- Ingram, Williamson score 30, Pelicans beat Nuggets 113-108
- Brown (34 pts, 10 3s) leads Celtics past Magic 112-96
- Slain spa workers and customers mourned by families
- Holder takes 5-27, West Indies dismiss Sri Lanka for 169
- Boyd has 18 to lead No. 1 Wolfpack over 16 seed NC A&T 79-58
- Rockets drop team-record 20th straight game, falling to OKC
- Lawsuit filed over hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father
- Jones wins Honda Classic by 5 shots, earns spot in Masters
- Ursin, Smith lead No. 5 Baylor to big win in NCAA opener
- Kuhn, Foulkes lift Eastern Illinois over Tennessee Tech
- Top-seeded NC State beats NC A&T 79-58 win women's tourney
- Tyler Johnson breaks tie, Lightning beat Panthers 5-3
- Lightning beat Panthers 5-3 to open 4-point lead in Central
- Blaney wins at Atlanta after Larson fades on old tires
- Rice choreographs Murray St. past Tennessee State 35-13
- UCLA-Abilene Christian another unlikely matchup in NCAAs
- Georgia Tech rallies to avoid upset with 54-52 win over SFA
- Matt Jones wins Honda Classic for 2nd PGA Tour title
- Scherzer faces deGrom in spring game, rematch on opening day
- China: Explosion reported at Guangzhou government office
- Engstler leads Syracuse over South Dakota State 72-55
- Larco boots game winner and UT Martin edges Austin Peay
- Live TV, cash boost for Women's Super League with UK deals
- U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., apologizes after sexual misconduct allegation, says he won't seek reelection
- Buddy Boeheim gets dad back to Sweet 16 as Syracuse tops WVU
- North Dakota seeded No. 1 overall in NCAA hockey
- WTA Abierto Monterrey Results
- ‘Sorry’: GOP US Rep. Tom Reed retiring amid misconduct claim
- FICO Survey: 71% of Taiwanese Prefer to Use Digital Channels to Engage with their Bank During Financial Hardship
- Smith, Arkansas hold off Texas Tech 68-66 in NCAA 2nd round
- Petersen stars as Kings snap Vegas' 5-game win streak, 3-1
- US scores late, beats Dominican 4-0 in Olympic qualifying
- Webb, defense carry Jacksonville St. past SE Missouri St.
- Rams sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson for LA homecoming
- UNLV promotes Kruger to head basketball coach
- Hornets' LaMelo Ball out with broken bone in right wrist
- China releases 8 Hong Kong activists jailed for border crossing
- 'Borat,' 'Promising Young Woman' win at Writers Guild Awards
- Markkanen, solid defense lead Bulls over Pistons 100-86
- Goodman's 24 points lead Oregon State women by FSU 83-59
- 2nd Canadian to go on trial in China on spying charges
- Grimes helps No. 2 seed Houston rally past Rutgers, 63-60
- Irving, Harden help Nets beat Wizards in Griffin's debut
- Sexton scores 36, Cavs hand Raptors eighth straight loss
- Unlocking Hybrid Cloud Agility Solutions at Digital Transformation Webinar
- Turkey tries to control market plunge after bank chief sacked
- Sweet 16 bound: No. 15 seed Oral Roberts stuns Florida 81-78
- EU to impose sanctions in response to Myanmar coup
- Taiwan premier, health minister receive 1st dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
- EU to sanction China for abuses against Uighurs: reports
- Gondrezick leads No. 17 West Virginia women into 2nd round
- Asia stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult
- Same as it ever was; Boeheim, Syracuse rolling into Sweet 16
- Lithuania establishes organization to promote Taiwan ties
- AstraZeneca defends COVID vaccine with US, Chile, Peru study
- Villanova hits 15 3s to knock off upstart North Texas 84-61
- Foreign Ministry reaffirms Taiwan's sovereignty after Chinese comment
- In Myanmar's hinterland, army uproots ethnic Karen villagers
- Asian trading mixed after Fed ends emergency measures
- Still Trading in Extinction: Hong Kong's Insatiable Demand for Exotic Wildlife - Dead or Alive, according to a report by ADM Capital Foundation
- Bears sign former Broncos LB Attaochu to 2-year deal
- Preds finish long trip with another 4-3 SO win over Stars
- Jury selection in 3rd week for ex-cop's trial in Floyd death
- Pandemic puts pause on on-site use for some Alaska pot shops
- Today in History
- Taiwan kicks off vaccination drive with AstraZeneca shot
- Survey: Business economists favor increased federal spending
- An outsider's eye, an instant camera and America seen anew
- Dozens of towns isolated by flooding in Australian state
- Refreshed Baylor reaches Sweet 16 with 'Nova, Oral Roberts
- ACUG's strategic partnership with the physical industry enables digital upgrading of gold trading
- Cyber attack tied to China boosts development bank's chief
- Cyber attack tied to China boosts development bank's chief
- Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
- Suns roll past LeBron-less Lakers for 111-94 win
- Doncic scores 37, Mavericks rout Trail Blazers 132-92
- Myanmar coup: Mass protests fail to attract global solidarity
- Oregon State bounces Oklahoma State, Cunningham from NCAAs
- Ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty of sexual assault
- Biden, Harris condemn US racism, sexism in blunt language
- Donations pour in for families of Atlanta shooting victims
- This Week: Home sales, GameStop earns, consumer spending
- Driving diversity: Hamilton ready to chase 8th F1 title
- Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
- CPA Australia: Hong Kong Small Businesses on the Brink as Confidence Slumps to Record Low
- Eight activists jailed in Shenzhen to return to Hong Kong
- Friend: 2 Australian agriculture consultants held in Myanmar
- Singapore Leaps to Top 10 Global Work Destinations List for the First Time Ever
- Israel votes: Main players in fourth election in 2 years
- Israeli election seen as referendum on divisive Netanyahu
- Taiwan considers resuming cross-strait exchanges in stages
- NBA likely next stop for Oklahoma State freshman Cunningham
- Japan charges Americans with helping Ghosn flee, jump bail
- Turkish lira plummets after Erdogan fires central bank chief
- NYU Shanghai seeking answers after police detain 9 students
- Students Share Online Safety Tips at Video Contest
- Accelerated Roadmap to decarbonization: Deutsche Post DHL Group decides on Science Based Targets and invests EUR 7 billion in climate-neutral logistics until 2030
- New SBA head plans changes at agency; focus now is COVID-19
- Monday Fun Day: March Madness kicks off the week
- Detroit's tour stop to host event to create path for Blacks
- Again, Syracuse makes Sweet 16 as double-digit seed
- BC-GLF--Honda Classic Scores
- 10,000 and counting: The 'Point God' shows no signs of age
- Teachers lament 'chaotic' virus rules in German schools
- AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows it’s 79% effective
- Taiwan Railways launches pineapple bento boxes after Chinese ban
- Has India's coronavirus vaccine diplomacy hit a hurdle?
- Big upset day in NCAAs: Has the mid-major revolution begun?
- Ocumension Therapeutics: Annual Results Announcement For The Year Ended December 31, 2020
- Ikea France going on trial over illegal spying claims
- Fire destroys Rohingya shelters in Bangladesh refugee camp
- Hong Kong Forum of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Promotes Development of Smart Industries in Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Salmoners' spawn at Sushiro
- Germany looks set to extend lockdown measures again
- German lawmaker dies after collapsing on flight home
- Black Spade Capital Announces Acquisition of iRad Medical Holding
- 1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
- EU set to target 11 Myanmar officials over coup, crackdown
- Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu
- Taiwan scholar releases report on defense ministry's military strategy review
- CPA Australia: Malaysian small businesses increase use of digital technologies due to COVID
- Over 1,000 Taiwanese have booked trips to Palau
- A spokesman confirms Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, Republic of Congo opposition candidate with COVID-19, has died.
- Greece orders private doctors to join COVID-19 battle
- Tool created to aid cleanup from Microsoft hack in broad use
- Taiwan’s Kaohsiung reports its 1st imported dengue case of 2021
- Truck carrying migrants overturns in Croatia killing 4
- Republic of Congo candidate Kolelas dies of COVID-19
- Amazon workers in Italy go on strike
- Clashes in English city of Bristol leaves 20 police injured
- Spackman Entertainment Group’s Upcoming Musical Film THE BOX, Starring EXO’S Chanyeol, Set To Release On 24 March In Korea And Debut In 11 Countries Including USA, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan And Australia
- Chad disqualified from African Cup of Nations qualifying
- On federal death row, inmates talk about Biden, executions
- China denies incursion as 200 ships dock at Philippine reef
- Springtime Fun with 7-Eleven: Satisfy your wanderlust with these exclusive drinks and snacks!
- King and queen of Belgium commemorate Brussels attacks
- The Latest: India drugmaker to produce Sputnik V doses
- 3 women top Alpine skiing's World Cup prize money table
- Myanmar frees detained BBC journalist as protests continue
- Strikes on northwest Syria kill 1 person, cause wide damage
- AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages
- Liz Weston: Will you really run out of money in retirement?
- UK's Boris Johnson 'reassured' about EU vaccine exports
- Kosovo’s new parliament starts, vote on new govt expected
- Public transport available to reach Taiwan’s Alishan during flower season
- Swiss regulator tapped to lead German financial supervisor
- Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30% drop in payments to state
- European Union imposes sanctions on 4 Chinese officials accused of responsibility for abuse of Uyghurs
- Terrorism conviction of German rapper's wife upheld by court
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Australia lists neo-Nazi Sonnenkrieg Division as terrorists
- Cops’ posts to private Facebook group show hostility, hate
- EU slaps sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses
- Cops’ posts to private Facebook group show hostility, hate
- With a Global Presence, Beryllus Capital Will Serve as a Strategic Advisor to Some of the World's Most Prominent Families
- UK judge says newspaper can delay statement on Meghan case
- Ikea on trial in France over claims of 'spying' on staff
- Istanbul Convention: How a European treaty against women's violence became politicized
- Dutch researchers test ways to party during the pandemic
- Fox weather forecaster Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic
- Fox weather forecaster Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic
- Third wave: The latest COVID-19 rules and regulations in Europe
- After election, talks underway to form new Dutch coalition
- There's more to cacao than chocolate
- Indian troops kill 4 suspected militants in Kashmir
- Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years
- Accelerating Women's Economic Empowerment Webinar: The post-COVID world offers new models of economic justice and empowerment for women
- Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday
- Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia on Tuesday
- Volunteers from abroad ruled out for Tokyo Olympics
- Miami Beach curfew aims to shut down Spring Break partying
- Woman goes missing on Taiwan’s Sanjiaolun Peak
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Supreme Court agrees to consider reinstating death sentence for Boston marathon bomber
- Hungary approves 2 more vaccines from outside EU amid spike
- Last body recovered following Norway's deadly landslide
- Fire guts hundreds of shelters in Rohingya refugee camp
- Court could reimpose Boston marathon bomber's death sentence
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Russia criticizes US refusal to hold quick Putin-Biden call
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Bill to aid US publishers vs. Google, Facebook rises again
- AHL Glance
- Pollard defends spying on US for Israel in rare interview
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Trump ally to take on embattled Georgia secretary of state
- Schalke's preparations for demotion are not going to plan
- Existing US home sales fell in February, while prices rose
- Gioacchini restored to US roster after protocols change
- Leipzig signs French defender Simakan from Strasbourg
- 'The light of hope': Japanese same-sex couple overjoyed by marriage ruling
- Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire to Houthi rebels in Yemen's yearslong war in plan that includes reopening Sanaa airport
- Serbian soccer association president Slavisa Kokeza resigns
- NFL reveals plans for upcoming 3-day draft in Cleveland
- Bulgaria to expel 2 Russian diplomats accused of espionage
- Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire plan to Yemen rebels
- Media: Xabi Alonso to take over at Borussia Mönchengladbach
- PGA Tour Schedule
- USS Constitution honors 1st female chief petty officer
- Comic, Netflix staple Jo Koy talks race, rejection in memoir
- El Salvador to commemorate surfer hit by lightning
- Shooting victim's husband says police detained him for hours
- Cabinet formation talks in Lebanon collapse amid crisis
- American defender Chris Gloster signs with New York City
- Europe starts World Cup qualifying amid pause for pandemic
- German government welcomes probe into virus protest policing
- AP Interview: Serie A CEO ready for big TV rights fees drop
- US officials to hold talks in Mexico on migration
- Lawyer Lee Merritt says he'll run for Texas attorney general
- Philippines reports record rise of COVID-19 cases as curbs tightened
- Chen has 2 major challenges as he seeks 3rd straight worlds
- Head of Slovakia party resigns over crisis around Sputnik V
- The Latest: Players seek fairness meeting with NCAA's Emmert
- Elton John opens his Oscar night party to all this year
- Injured Márquez to miss opening MotoGP races in Qatar
- Fed's Powell: Public should understand risks of Bitcoin
- Germany: Theology professors blast Vatican gay union stance
- Police: Embattled NYPD officer fired gun at Atlantic Ocean
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Royals send 4 top prospects, including Witt, to minors camps
- Durable Ibrahimovic targets playing at 2022 World Cup, at 41
- Fed pays US Treasury $86.9 billion, largest sum in 4 years
- Lawyers battle over 'race-norming' in NFL dementia tests
- ATP Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Lawyer clears Scotland's leader of misleading lawmakers
- Air travelers top 1.5 million for first time in over a year
- A very happy anniversary for the stock market
- Brook, joined by Trump advisor to make campaign announcement
- Five die in stampede to view body of Tanzania's Magufuli
- Rangers' Leclerc to miss extended time with elbow issue
- Mexico worried by killings of politicians
- Italy's midfield decimated by coronavirus, injuries
- Man freed after wrongful imprisonment marries in Mississippi
- UK unveils plan for smaller, more high-tech armed forces
- Auto industry braces for more chip shortages after fire
- Hospital execs punished for improper Chicago vaccine events
- Hugs, at last: Nursing homes easing rules on visitors
- Antetokounmpo won't play Monday night due to knee sprain
- Irving to miss Nets' road trip to tend to family matter
- Mysterious new system at border keeps migrants guessing
- Western allies exchange sanction salvos with China over Xinjiang
- Track leaders seek global input for future of the sport
- BYU beats Rutgers for first upset of women's NCAA Tournament
- Army revamps fitness exam, kicks out leg tuck test many fail
- Eritrea says EU sanctions on security agency are 'malicious'
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Titans bring back Sambrailo, add CB Kevin Johnson
- Officer shot in Virginia during retrieval of runaway cow
- Nevada announces $45M settlement with McKinsey over opioids
- Steelers sign defensive lineman Wormley to 2-year deal
- Georgia women start slow, Staiti finishes strong to advance
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- Pakistan transfers man acquitted in US reporter's killing
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Arkansas lawmakers send transgender sports ban to governor
- Elgin Baylor, silky-smooth Lakers Hall of Famer, dies at 86
- Raiders give 3-year contract to C Andre James
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Not rusty: Oregon soars past Iowa 95-80 into Sweet 16
- Agency reverses Trump-era oil rights ruling snubbing tribes
- Rose rejoins Knicks, says he had COVID, like flu 'times 10'
- Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden's border secrecy
- Brazil economists call for tougher measures as cases ramp up
- Patriots, Bucs among those making biggest waves so far
- Autopsy report: Bobby Brown's son died from drugs, alcohol
- Justices seem ready to rule against unions in farm case
- Police: New Mexico charges coming after killings in 2 states
- Sri Lanka signs 3-year $1.5B currency swap deal with China
- AstraZeneca, Kanas City Southern rise; Carnival, Humana fall
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Arizona rolls past Stony Brook in women's NCAAs, 79-44
- Indiana women hold VCU to 32 points in 1st round of NCAAs
- AP source: Minnesota picks Ben Johnson as next head coach
- Niger's government: Village attacks kill at least 137 people in deadliest violence to hit country in years
- Baker and No. 13 Wright State stun No. 4 Arkansas 66-62
- Niger govt confirms 137 dead in village attacks near Mali
- US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events
- Vivian Gornick, 7 others win Windham-Campbell Prizes
- Roger Penske bullish on large crowd for Indianapolis 500
- Powell says economy recovering but Fed support still needed
- D-backs pitcher Gallen has sore forearm, might miss opener
- Big railroad deal seen more likely to gain regulators' OK
- Asian American Kansas lawmaker says he was threatened at bar
- 49ers agree to 1-year deals with Tartt, Wilson
- Ava Arpaio, wife of former longtime Arizona sheriff, dies
- BC-US--Index, US
- DC's long-simmering statehood push begins in Congress
- Florida: Money from arrest goes missing, 3 deputies resign
- Texans QB Watson facing 13 lawsuits alleging sex assault
- Federal Government Visits Looi Kam Yong's Proposed Mining Project Land in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi, Johor Darul Takzim
- Oklahoma can't hang with Timme, Gonzaga; top seed advances
- Biden Cabinet complete but hundreds of vacancies remain
- Boylan, Rutgers radio voice, former hoops coach, dies at 82
- Spain broadens use of AstraZeneca jab to adults under age 65
- Lukaku allowed to leave Italy and join Belgium teammates
- Honduran drug trafficker convicted in US trial
- Business Highlights
- Police say they're responding to an active shooter at a Colorado supermarket; injuries unclear
- Georgia GOP voting bills advance as some provisions dropped
- Indiana teen faces murder, molesting counts in death of girl
- Lakota Mount Rushmore protester says charges being dropped
- Texas Tech adds former Oregon QB Shough as grad transfer
- Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket
- Energy already high among new additions to Patriots' roster
- Lewis, Alabama women win in return to NCAA tourney, top UNC
- For a third time, judge rejects bail for Ghislaine Maxwell
- Officers kill 2 policemen amid violent protests in Haiti
- West Indies reach 268-7 to lead Sri Lanka by 99 in 1st test
- The Latest: Bruins to return from COVID pause on Thursday
- Spain, again, orders culling of hundreds of cattle on a ship
- Patriots get extra compensatory pick via NFL miscalculation
- Court: U Iowa officials liable for targeting Christian group
- Sign on Staten Island roadway misspells Goethals Bridge
- Seminoles offense wakes up in dominating sweep of Hurricanes
- Miami's South Beach confronts disastrous spring break
- Colorado baker sued for refusing gender transition cake
- Northwestern women beat UCF 62-51, 1st tourney win since '93
- Huawei lawyer challenges cop claim he didn't share with FBI
- Maryland women race past Mount St. Mary's 98-45 in NCAAs
- Owings, Cron get $1 million deals from Rockies
- Tourism groups push US to eliminate travel restrictions
- Baker, Wright State upset Arkansas in women's NCAA tourney
- New Zealand spends billions to slow skyrocketing home prices
- Column: Love him or hate him, Gragson has NASCAR talking
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sells NFT of first tweet for $2.9M
- Giants continue signing spree, adding CB Adoree Jackson
- Suit proceeds over ammo sold to accused Texas school shooter
- Del Potro to have knee surgery, hopes to play in Tokyo
- Tennessee bill to ban transgender athletes heads to governor
- Timme sparkles, Gonzaga rolls past Oklahoma into Sweet 16
- China, Russia accuse US of interference with sanctions
- US Rep. Mo Brooks, far-right Republican firebrand and Trump supporter, enters Alabama GOP primary for US Senate seat
- UN chief calls for halt to violence and abuse against Asians
- UCLA brushes off Abilene Christian 67-47 to reach Sweet 16
- Walker: Browns 'perfect fit' after leaving Colts
- Illinois' Cockburn targeted in racist post after NCAA loss
- Prosecutors pursue hate crime charges against Florida doctor
- Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned office amid scandal, announces 2022 bid for U.S. Senate
- Lions sign K Randy Bullock, QB Tim Boyle, WR Perriman
- Ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens announces 2022 US Senate bid
- Lakota Mount Rushmore protester says charges being dropped
- Diamondbacks' Gallen has sore forearm, might miss opener
- Zegarowski, Creighton beat Ohio 72-58 to reach NCAA Sweet 16
- Joens scores 33, leads Iowa St. women past Michigan St 79-75
- Australia deploys rescue services amid 'catastrophic' flooding
- EXPLAINER: What’s the background of Senate hopeful Greitens?
- New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 2nd ODI against Bangladesh
- Australia PM wants more women in politics after new scandal
- Police say multiple people killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket, including a police officer
- Microsoft forecasts the Next Great Disruption as Hybrid Work
- Vikings enjoy experience boost with Patrick Peterson arrival
- Janey becomes 1st woman, person of color to be Boston mayor
- 11 organizations demand halt to attacks and rape in Tigray
- Tulsa Opera fires composer of Greenwood massacre piece
- Familiarity with coaches draws Cook to sign with Chargers
- Big Ten comeback: Michigan topples LSU 86-78
- Nedeljkovic, Hurricanes shut out Blue Jackets 3-0
- Calip leads No. 5 Missouri St. over No. 12 UC Davis 70-51
- Beauvillier scores in OT, gives Isles 2-1 win over Flyers
- SGPomades Unveils Its Beautiful Website Redesign
- Kreider helps Rangers hand Sabres 14th straight loss, 5-3
- Fox scores 30, Haliburton has 28 as Kings beat Cavs 119-105
- Louisville overcomes slow start to beat Marist 74-43
- Gustavsson wins 1st NHL start, Senators beat Flames 2-1
- Collier paces Texas women in win over NCAA 1st-timer Bradley
- Florida State beats Colorado, reaches 3rd straight Sweet 16
- Police: Colorado supermarket shooting leaves 10 people dead, including 1 police officer
- Myanmar junta keeps internet curbs in place, blames media
- Suter, Bjugstad score as Wild beat Ducks 2-1
- Thunder use 3-point barrage to beat Timberwolves 112-103
- German MEP sanctioned by China points out he can still visit Taiwan
- Blue Jays RHP Kirby Yates to miss several weeks
- Yankees LHP Wilson leaves outing with shoulder tightness
- Airbnb asked to drop Olympic ties over China rights issues
- Illinois city becomes 1st in US to pay reparations to Blacks
- World Cup qualifying set to resume in Asia after 16 months
- Shackelford, Alabama roll past Maryland and into Sweet 16
- Hornets top Spurs 100-97 in first game since Ball's injury
- Xi, Kim share messages reaffirming China-N. Korea alliance
- Mitchell, Gobert dominate as Jazz beat Bulls 120-95
- Bucks trounce Pacers 140-113 without injured Antetokounmpo
- Rockets end skid at 20, Wall has 1st triple-double since '16
- End of jury selection near for ex-cop's trial in Floyd death
- Taiwan ally tells China 'Don't tell me who my friends can be'
- Today in History
- Qualtrics’ Employee Experience Trends reveals top drivers of employee engagement in Indonesia in 2021
- Overstimulated? Stocks soar 75% in historic 12-month run
- Rockets stop 20-game slide with win against Raptors
- France summons Chinese envoy over insults to pro-Taiwan researcher
- Biden eyes $3T package for infrastructure, schools, families
- Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open
- Qualtrics’ Employee Experience Trends reveals top drivers of employee engagement in the Philippines in 2021
- Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden's border secrecy
- Mobley Bros. lead No. 6 seed USC to 85-51 rout of Kansas
- Oregon women hold South Dakota to 9 1st-half points, cruise
- Report: California wildfire sparked when tree hit power line
- Vice president meets with European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan chairman
- Qualtrics’ Employee Experience Trends reveals top drivers of employee engagement in Malaysia in 2021
- Reserves lead Clippers' huge rally to 119-110 win over Hawks
- 2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Biden to talk up health insurance cost cuts in visit to Ohio
- Rivals seeking to gain as Biden mulls approach to Syrian war
- In South Dakota, Noem bends — partially — on transgender ban
- Rohingya camp blaze: Bangladesh searches for cause of fire
- Kolesar scores 1st NHL goal, Golden Knights top Blues 5-1
- Agency: 1/4 of civilian casualties in Yemen are children
- 9 die in Taipei, New Taipei as cold air mass strikes
- Avalanche win 7th straight, rout Coyotes 5-1
- Hellebuyck posts 1st shutout of season, Jets top Canucks 4-0
- UN Women urges world to press gender equality post-pandemic
- Polls open in Israeli election, seen as a referendum on the divisive rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- Colombian town uses discipline, speakers to stay virus-free
- Taipei Songshan Airport rolls out facial scans for boarding
- Israel votes: Netanyahu's fate hangs on Tuesday's elections
- Bottas targets an improved mindset in latest F1 title bid
- Asian stocks shed gains as China worries grow
- Coronavirus: Why EU lags behind China and Russia in ASEAN vaccine diplomacy
- 'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
- Donato, Jones lead Sharks past Kings 2-1
- One Good Thing: An artist preserves Wuhan's COVID memories
- EU medicines regulator scrutinizes Russia's Sputnik vaccine
- Australia and New Zealand welcome sanctions against Chinese
- UN Rights Council gives green light to investigate Sri Lanka war crimes
- South Korea: Transgender soldier suicide brings LGBTQ discrimination to the fore
- Asian stocks fall after Wall St rises on tech gains
- EXPLAINER: Israelis vote in fourth election in 2 years
- Indonesia to deport Russian drug convict who fled on 1st try
- Tensions mount between Afghan government, powerful warlord
- China’s Deppon Express Selects Infor in Logistics Asset Management Overhaul as it Gears Up for Expansion
- Ugandan police detain American man over alleged subversion
- Colorado marks latest mass tragedy after 10 killed
- US lawmakers push for free trade agreement with Taiwan
- Japan spends billions on technology for absent Olympic fans
- Oral Roberts protected from hype as No. 15 seed in Sweet 16
- BNOOK Property Limited provides one-stop solutions for UK second-hand brick and block property for self-occupancy and investment
- Spackman Media Group Artist Son Ye-jin Selected As Valentino’s Muse
- Analysis: Suns' Chris Paul merits mention in NBA MVP race
- In terms of chaos, this year's Sweet 16 field is historic
- Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
- US officials: AstraZeneca may have included "outdated information" in its COVID-19 vaccine trial
- China using COVID vaccines to lure Paraguay away from Taiwan: MOFA
- US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial
- Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
- Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Notice of the Availability of the Second Addendum to the Proposal and the Amended Proposal
- AP PHOTOS: Cars become home for Spain's pandemic casualties
- US backs Philippines in standoff over South China Sea reef
- AP PHOTOS: UK reflects on death toll a year after lockdown
- Japan's world-famous teamLab coming to Taiwan
- England wins toss, elects to field in 1st ODI against India
- Singapore-listed GP Industries announces GP Batteries’ achievement of Gold ZWTL Validation for first plant in Malaysia
- Mayor of Taiwan’s Taichung to join trial run of city’s first MRT line
- Indonesian man 1st positive case of chikungunya in Taiwan in 2021
- Bangladesh: 14 given death penalty over plot to kill PM Sheikh Hasina
- Taiwan finds pesticide in 800 boxes of apples from US
- US must help Taiwan boost defenses against China: Hillary Clinton
- March was bound to be mad; NCAA tourney hasn't disappointed
- The Latest: US says AstraZeneca info may have been outdated
- Free kid's admission at 13 of Taiwan's forest recreation areas over upcoming holiday
- US Congressman sees Taiwan as member of Asian NATO
- Taiwan's foreign ministry expresses regret over China's sanctions on EU
- Taiwan welcomes sanctioned European MEP with 'open arms'
- Reputation of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine marred by missteps
- Taiwan begins vaccinating athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics
- Taiwan president calls for data security on road to smart cities
- Spain’s good problem: Under-21s depleted as players move up
- In split vote, probe says Scottish leader misled lawmakers
- Fire forces evacuations at New York assisted living facility
- Report: Extremist groups thrive on Facebook despite bans
- China-Europe sanctions fight shatters image of amicable ties
- Bizarre reasoning aside, Erdogan’s exit from Istanbul Convention is unconstitutional
- Putin gets his COVID jab as Russians stay away from Sputnik V
- Myanmar junta justifies crackdown, accuses Suu Kyi of graft
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
- NATO prepares 'virus-free' zone for summit; Biden invited
- UK jobs market shows further resilience during lockdown
- Bayer Leverkusen fires coach Peter Bosz after sudden decline
- Ethiopia's leader says atrocities committed in Tigray war
- Millennial Money: Bust gender bias and balance work at home
- Australian east coast rain to ease but flooding continues
- Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
- Iran road accident kills at least 14, including 8 children
- Government Work Report to Promote the Steady Development of Real Estate Market
- FIFA clears 3 former France U21 players to represent Senegal
- At least 15 found dead after Bangladesh Rohingya camp blaze
- Polish writer facing prison for calling president 'moron'
- Pandemic takes a political toll on Massachusetts governor
- Putin's COVID-19 vaccination to be kept out of public eye
- Man accused in Minnesota clinic shooting to get mental exam
- 3 Russian military pilots killed by faulty ejection seats
- AP-NORC poll: Learning setbacks a top concern for parents
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Navalny's allies call for major rally across Russia
- German cardinal sees own mistakes over past abuse cases
- US drone strike case appealed to Germany's highest court
- China, Russia officials meet in show of unity against EU, US
- Banksy superhero nurse painting sells for record price to fund NHS
- By the numbers: UK's virus year saw a raft of stark figures
- Taiwan’s Taoyuan to offer free tours
- George C. Wolfe, Anne Carson win PEN achievement awards
- Japan asks IAEA support for Fukushima tank water release
- Finnish intelligence: Extreme-right terrorism threat rising
- California bill aims to jumpstart 'microstamps' on handguns
- Larson to highlight charitable causes in return to iRacing
- Park outdoors: Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Maoist rebels kill 4 Indian police in roadside bomb attack
- Wolves bite worker at center where lion had killed intern
- The Latest: Georgia Tech delays spring football practice
- Indian PM sends 'goodwill' letter to Pakistan: reports
- Infortrend GS Hybrid Storage Enables Chinese National Hospital's HIS
- Prandelli resigns at Fiorentina citing 'darkness' inside
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- German soccer chief slams discrimination facing female stars
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February
- Bale plans on returning to Real Madrid after Tottenham loan
- Glass leaving Atlanta United 2 to become Aberdeen coach
- Philippine Supreme Court slams killings of lawyers, judges
- Guatemala City airport closed as volcanic ash coats planes
- West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU
- Bangladesh court sentences 14 Islamist militants to death
- Match Play returns with last chance to secure Masters invite
- Poll: Fatah, Hamas face headwinds ahead of Palestinian vote
- PGA Tour Schedule
- English rugby prefers Lions tour to be held in South Africa
- Police have identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket
- Banksy painting raises $23 million for UK health charities
- EU lawmakers refuse to sign off on border agency's budget
- Girl's solo journey to US border shows risks parents take
- Damage from virus: Utility bills overwhelm some households
- Frontier Airlines gives more details around stock offering
- Eddie Jones set to learn England rugby fate by mid-April
- Texans QB Watson facing 14 lawsuits alleging sex assault
- Russian minister forced to leave world college sports role
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED REPORTS 2H & ANNUAL 2020 RESULTS
- AP sources: NWHL adding 7th team by expanding to Montreal
- Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer
- CB Kevin King agrees to deal keeping him in Green Bay
- World health body plans to vaccinate 20% of Syrians in 2021
- Bombing in southwestern Pakistan province kills 3, wounds 14
- Emily Stokes named new Paris Review editor
- Top UN rights body approves greater scrutiny of Sri Lanka
- Texas joins states making vaccines available to all adults
- NATO affirms unity as minsters put Trump era behind them
- Schumer vows vote on background checks after latest shooting
- George Mason hires Tennessee assistant coach Kim English
- Massachusetts man pleads guilty to running steroid ring
- Yellen, Powell say more needed to promote recovery
- Final juror seated for trial of ex-Minneapolis officer in George Floyd’s death; opening statements set for March 29
- US colleges tout hopes for return to new normal this fall
- Biden to nominate 3 federal prosecutors for New York offices
- Iraq requests new round of talks with US over troop presence
- Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber
- White House drops Interior nominee after Murkowski objects
- S. Carolina senator suggests everyone be made militia member
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Miami Open Results
- Biden praises Colorado police officer killed responding to supermarket shooting as the 'definition of an American hero'
- Republic of Congo President Sassou N'Guesso declared winner
- Authorities say suspect in killing of 10 at Boulder supermarket bought the rifle used in the killings 6 days earlier
- Lost and found: $1M lottery ticket recovered in parking lot
- German brewery pairs with bakers to use surplus beer
- Titans agree to 1-year deal with receiver Josh Reynolds
- Democrats pressure Biden to review US sanctions on Venezuela
- WR Corey Davis came to Jets with belief Darnold 'is the guy'
- EXPLAINER: What's going on with the Virginia Parole Board?
- Thai Cabinet reshuffle replaces 3 members booted by court
- England ready to adapt as Southgate faces goalkeeper dilemma
- A not guilty plea to US hate charges in attack on gay man
- Marine commander fired after deadly assault vehicle accident
- RHP Kyle Hendricks to start on opening day for Chicago Cubs
- Scottish police probing incidents in Rangers-Slavia game
- Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker to star in spring plays
- Attorney: 1,000 Illinois inmates to go free under virus suit
- The 15 jurors selected for the trial of Derek Chauvin
- Asian Americans seek greater political power after shootings
- Shocked Buckeyes look ahead after early tournament exit
- Slovak president asks premier to resign as way out of crisis
- Kosovo court convicts 1 Serb, 1 Albanian of 1999 war crimes
- Kieran Gibbs signs with Beckham's under-investigation Miami
- US skating team stronger than most for recent world events
- EU official: Leaders owe it to youth to act on climate
- Bills re-sign `gadget' receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie
- Biden to address video summit of EU leaders on Thursday
- Judge mulls requiring PG&E to turn off power more frequently
- Brewers' Hader happy with more defined ninth-inning role
- Dutch government extends coronavirus lockdown by 3 weeks
- New Pats TE Jonnu Smith eyeing 'fresh start on the journey'
- Oregon State president out for handling of cases at LSU
- Carolina Panthers re-sign OG Miller, add LB Luvu from Jets
- Indian PM calls for cordial relations with Pakistan
- Emmert agrees to meet protesting players after March Madness
- Problem gambling foes warn on sports betting college deals
- Man accused of holding National Guard members at gunpoint
- Montana governor gets warning in killing of Yellowstone wolf
- Brazilian soccer boss pushes clubs to play amid virus surge
- NTSB calls for more safety oversight of air tour operators
- Dana Loesch, seeking Limbaugh fans, dislikes 'angry radio'
- Slower mail, fewer office hours part of Postal Service plans
- France to reopen Libyan embassy, support interim government
- Puerto Rico cracks down on tourists flouting pandemic rules
- Column: Golf fortunes change quickly for Antoine Rozner
- Deadly spring break: 3 men charged in 2 deaths in Florida
- Lawsuit accuses Mormon church of fraud in use of donations
- Nurse, officer dead after inmate attack at Iowa prison
- Court leans toward tribal police in traffic stop and search
- Dolphins newcomer Will Fuller eager to disprove doubters
- Colorado shooting victims included store workers, officer
- Lowe's patience, Guzman's urgency mark Texas battle at 1B
- Clyburn: COVID relief bill will boost Dems in 2022 midterms
- Transgender student to receive $300K in discrimination suit
- Surtain shows off speed on Alabama's competitive pro day
- Exit polls indicate no clear winner in Israeli election, leaving Netanyahu's future uncertain amid political deadlock
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Need for disputed pipeline argued in Minnesota appeals court
- Man sentenced to 24 years in Oklahoma officers' shootings
- Giants used college tactics recruiting cornerback Jackson
- Ronaldo and Serie A games moving from ESPN to CBS in US
- NHL fines Sharks F Kurtis Gabriel for pregame altercation
- Albania federation wants vaccinated fans at England match
- Feds: 4 arrested, accused in Cuban migrant smuggling scheme
- Rona Jaffe award for emerging writers is discontinued
- Oakland launches guaranteed pay plan for low-income people
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Sabres' goalie depth thinned with Hutton sent home for tests
- Ionis, ViacomCBS fall; Tencent Music, BioLife rise
- Bengals sign former Carolina CB Apple to one-year contract
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Mexico charges 3, detains 25 in ambush killing of 13 police
- No home court advantage: Venus loses early at Miami Open
- Steelers cut CB Steven Nelson in cap-related move
- Biden to outline 2022 budget priorities next week
- Duckworth threatens Biden nominees over lack of diversity
- Pitt forward Justin Champagnie to test NBA waters
- Twins send prospect Kirilloff out, leave LF wide open
- GameStop's 4Q earnings, sales fall short of Street's views
- Jays' Yates faces year-ending elbow surgery; Springer ailing
- Top seed NC State beats South Florida with big 3rd quarter
- Parents call for charges in drug death of Bobby Brown Jr
- Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions
- Lawmakers frustrated over delay in Census redistricting data
- Analysis: More madness likely in NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16
- Netanyahu claims 'great victory' for right wing in close Israeli election, despite inconclusive results
- Justice lawyer urges judge to reject Huawei lawyer narrative
- Amazon brings back former executive to run cloud business
- Part of Wright brothers' 1st airplane on NASA's Mars chopper
- AP's McDowell, Mason win UW-Madison Anthony Shadid award
- Clark scores 35 for Iowa women in NCAA win over Kentucky
- Business Highlights
- Spieth rounding into form for fickle week of Match Play
- Justice Dept. probing prosecutor's Capitol riot interview
- LaMelo Ball undergoes surgery to repair broken wrist
- Bucs' Super Bowl film showcases Brady and Tampa Bay D
- Bears sign offensive lineman Wilkinson to 1-year contract
- Spa witness, police reports detail carnage in Georgia
- Stock trading app company Robinhood files plan to go public
- Sri Lanka leads West Indies by 153 in 1st test
- White House: North Korea conducted short-range missile test
- Parler network founder claims GOP donor, others defamed him
- Safety Kareem Jackson returns to Broncos on one-year deal
- Dest, Sargent part of US team prepping for dizzying stretch
- Newly confirmed surgeon general to focus on COVID, opioids
- Brazil court rules Car Wash judge was biased in Lula cases
- Padres SS Tatis Jr. leaves game with shoulder discomfort
- EXPLAINER: Qatar prepares for World Cup amid rights concerns
- Biden's disciplined agenda rollout tested by the unexpected
- Heat to open vaccinated-only sections for fans on April 1
- Indiana governor lifting statewide mask mandate in 2 weeks
- Seattle Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty in Capitol siege
- Prince's ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death
- Brazil posts record single-day toll of 3,251 virus deaths
- Eagles sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
- Bears sign LB Jones, OL Wilkinson to 1-year contracts
- Oh, baby! Rahm says he'll leave at once for birth of child
- Canadiens games postponed through Sunday due to COVID-19
- Intel announces Arizona expansion as chipmaker seeks footing
- UN envoy: Attacks must end for Afghan peace talks to succeed
- Far-right party set to gain new influence after Israeli vote
- NHL makes draft lottery changes, spots up for grabs cut to 2
- MATCHDAY: France opens World Cup defense, Wales at Belgium
- US and Mexico discuss immigration in high level meetings
- No rally needed: Georgia Tech rolls over WVU 73-56 in NCAAs
- New Gophers coach Johnson aims to keep top state talent home
- Why Denmark is clamping down on 'non-Western' residents
- Myanmar releases hundreds of post-coup prisoners
- Michigan women knock off Tennessee, reach first Sweet 16
- German firm plea, $50M payment settles US drug purity probe
- North Korea tests short-range missiles, slams sanctions
- Rangers DH Khris Davis injures quad running out bunt single
- Padres star Tatis has shoulder discomfort, to be reevaluated
- Utah governor signs divisive measure to require porn filters
- Allianz: Companies Need to Prepare for More Political Disturbances and Violence Ahead
- Top seed South Carolina dismantles Oregon State in NCAAs
- UN, US, Russia and EU meet virtually on Israel, Palestinians
- Mariota returning to Raiders after taking pay cut
- ‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87
- D-backs pitcher Gallen has hairline fracture in forearm
- US women's roster named for upcoming European matches
- McLeod, Palmieri score in New Jersey's 4-3 win over Flyers
- Jokic's 12th triple-double leads Nuggets past Magic 110-99
- Huntkey Releases 20W Mini PD Charger
- Technology for Change Week Asia highlights the need to close the gaps in digital inclusivity across the region
- The New Moon: A New Platform Celebrating A Discerning Approach To Wellness Rituals
- EXPLAINER: Torch relay not just a sideshow in time of COVID
- Asian equity futures under pressure after U.S. stocks, oil slide
- Hong Kong suspends vaccinations of BioNTech shots after defective packaging found in one batch
- Reigning women's champ Baylor in 12th consecutive Sweet 16
- Suns stay hot, Heat struggle again as Phoenix rolls, 110-100
- Shawnee State wins program's first NAIA Tournament title
- Massive cargo ship turns sideways, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
- Ingram, Williamson pace Pelicans in 128-111 win over Lakers
- Hong Kong suspends Pfizer vaccines over packaging defects
- Saros makes 31 saves for 1st shutout, Predators beat Detroit
- Video shows snow falling on Taiwan's Yushan
- Lankinen makes 33 saves as Blackhawks beat Panthers 3-2
- Book your 21-day quarantine at Dorsett Hotels and get USD$60* to use during your stay
- Bueckers and UConn top Syracuse 83-47, advance to Sweet 16
- Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
- Myanmar court to review detention of AP, other journalists
- Jones and 3-pointers key No. 1 Stanford over Cowgirls 73-62
- Lightning extend dominance over Stars with 2-1 victory
- Westmont claims its first women's NAIA crown since 2013
- Today in History
- USTR's Tai highlights China, climate in talks with Japan, France, others
- Gov’t data show race, region disparities in school reopening
- Recording Registry adds albums by Janet Jackson, Nas
- El Salvador's ex-first lady sentenced in cover-up for son
- The 'disturbing influence' of presidential news conferences
- Thailand protests: What's next for the stalled pro-democracy movement?
- Alternatives to nursing homes get $12B boost in COVID bill
- Australian mom convicted of killing 4 children loses appeal
- Why some young people are fleeing Belarus
- Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'
- India pushes ahead with Rohingya deportation amid Myanmar crackdown
- Honduras company says seized vaccine was for employees
- Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions
- Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'closer than most think': US admiral
- Slovak foreign minister resigns as government teeters
- Harden has 25 points, 17 assists, Nets beat Blazers 116-112
- Taiwan’s TSMC to produce some of Intel’s 2023 CPU chips
- Official: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions
- Redemption beckons for Vettel after miserable end at Ferrari
- Colorado shooting victims: Store staffers, cop, photographer
- Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
- Virginia governor to sign legislation ending death penalty
- Referee caught on hot mic wanting to call penalty on Preds
- Coyotes rally, then win shootout to stop Avs' winning streak
- Tobias Harris comes up big late as Sixers hold off Warriors
- California groups track face masks, gloves bound for ocean
- EU-China deal grinds into reverse after tit-for-tat sanctions
- Trapped Sydney driver becomes first flood disaster fatality
- Column: Bigger bases? Bring them on but baseball needs more
- Aggressive Asian hornets gain foothold in Pacific Northwest
- Timme's time is now as key to Gonzaga's bid for perfection
- Myanmar state TV says 628 people imprisoned for protesting against coup have been released
- Free agency gave 49ers' Williams money, happiness
- North Korea fires two short-range missiles, U.S. still open to dialogue
- Newly Launched GOVirtual Business Expo & Conference Casts Vote of Confidence in Hong Kong’s Post Pandemic Economy Rebound
- Nord Stream 2: Russia's tricks to dodge US sanctions
- Crosby, Wilson hope for 'some clarity' from NHL on hits
- Taiwan reports COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines
- Taiwan mobilizes Patriot missiles for air defense drills amid Chinese incursions
- Asia stocks follow Wall Street down on renewed virus worries
- AP journalist Thein Zaw tells family he's being released after he was arrested while photographing anti-coup protest
- Lantern festival to return to Taiwan after pandemic pause
- AP journalist Thein Zaw says he's being released in Myanmar
- Dubai's deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid dies at 75
- Taiwan’s Asus says RTX GPUs remain in short supply
- Beyond the pandemic: London's Tube battles to stay on track
- US Secretary of State Blinken calls on NATO allies to help counter 'aggressive and coercive' China
- Israel vote deadlock: Netanyahu appears short of majority
- Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
- Trade talks with US to resume this year: Taiwan's foreign minister
- Japan's Toyota, Isuzu, Hino join in truck technology tie up
- Taiwan national park to reroute treacherous trail
- EU tightens COVID vaccine export controls
- South Asian madrasa students face widespread corporal punishment
- In face of heightened Western cooperation, Russia, China hold high-level talks
- Coast Guard detains 13-member Chinese crew fishing illegally in Taiwanese waters
- Senior European official challenges Portugal over racism
- Facebook launches talent cultivation program for Taiwan university students
- Screens for All: Samsung Unveils 2021 TV and Soundbar Lines, Along with The Premiere
- 4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
- China expected to extend Taiwanese pineapple ban to cakes
- Merkel, German governors to meet on virus measures
- Germany: New law eases citizenship for descendants of Nazi victims
- Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara has third child at home
- China bashes US over racism, inequality, pandemic response
- Taiwan film festival to open with documentary on siege of Hong Kong's PolyU
- Cosmic mouthful: Tasters savor fine wine that orbited earth
- Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
- Belarus: UN to probe torture allegations during protest crackdown
- Edmunds: How to get the best towing vehicle for your needs
- Saliva test boosts efforts to detect concussions in rugby
- Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski dies in avalanche at 40
- Hong Kong halts use of Pfizer vaccine, cites defective lids
- 5 pandemic-driven financial habits worth keeping
- The Latest: Pakistan orders doses of Chinese-made vaccines
- LEGO wins design patent case against German company at EU court
- Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing
- UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism
- Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany has dropped a plan to impose a five-day shutdown over Easter, calls it 'mistake'
- Germany funds vaccine assistance for Holocaust survivors
- European Union is moving toward stricter export controls to ensure more COVID-19 vaccine supplies for the bloc
- EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID vaccines
- Firefighter trapped in assisted living home blaze found dead
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Italy's PM decries 'neglecting' of elderly in vaccine access
- Forecast for Taiwan next week partly sunny
- Facebook: Chinese hackers spy on Uyghur Muslims abroad
- French navy seizes 6 tons of cocaine off African coast
- Cushman & Wakefield Ranked No.1 Commercial Real Estate Investment Brokerage in Mainland China for Third Consecutive Year
- Central Taiwan introduces water rationing amid rising drought concerns
- Spain’s Princess Leonor presides 1st event without parents
- Russia: Alexei Navalny's health worsens in penal colony, lawyers say
- France hit by 3rd virus surge; culture minister in hospital
- Pope taps Chilean sex abuse whistleblower for Vatican panel
- Popcorn machine nixed at North Dakota Capitol after alarms
- Taiwan recalls 718 buses following fatal crash
- Philippine troops kill 16 Muslim militants in clashes
- Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM
- Erdogan under fire for packed congress despite virus surge
- Orders for manufactured goods fell sharp 1.1% in February
- Projected GDP growth likely to reach 4.64% for Taiwan this year
- Haunted by mass violence, Colorado confronts painful history
- Vinfast open for sale the first electric car, priced around VND 690 million
- Spain: Police question head of Islamic body in terror probe
- GOP Missouri Attorney General Schmitt running for US Senate
- LB Elandon Roberts signs up for 2nd season with Dolphins
- Erdogan urges investors to trust Turkey's economy, potential
- 6N: France makes 5 changes for title decider vs. Scotland
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Afghan ambassador to EU & NATO: No one wants the Taliban to return
- Belgium reverts to strict lockdown amid spike in virus cases
- Amazon Prime Video to stream 21 Yankees games
- US, Europe, NATO close ranks to counter 'aggressive' China
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- New study triples estimate of red snapper in Gulf of Mexico
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Greece kicks off events for bicentenary of independence war
- Maryland governor to sign $577M HBCU settlement bill
- No turning back: Facebook reckons with a post-2020 world
- Denmark: Repairman dies while working on massive sculpture
- Many lives were changed by India's lockdown a year ago
- Bus in Kenya's hostile north hits roadside bomb, 4 killed
- Pope, citing pandemic effect, cuts pay for cardinals, others
- German Cabinet approves 2022 budget plan with more new debt
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Review: Lise Davidsen's vocal mastery shines on new album
- Snyder to buy out other Washington owners, pending approval
- US, Turkey remain divided over purchase of Russia's S-400s
- Florida family finds dead snake inside their clothes dryer
- Luis Enrique praises youngsters debuting with national team
- Records suggest defendant called 911 during Minnesota attack
- The Latest: Big Ten schools will set own attendance policies
- Russia's Shcherbakova wins women's short program at worlds
- Congress questions Texas officials about power grid failure
- Feds: Former Pitt official stole over 13K masks, sold online
- Central Europe's hospitals slammed, can't treat all in need
- Twyla Tharp, nearing 80, isn't slowing down. Next question?
- German woman accused of fighting for IS in Syria arrested
- Suspect in 11 random attacks on men held without bail
- New virus variant detected in India; experts urge caution
- Happy tail: Maine lobstermen crack a good year despite virus
- Thai protesters hold peaceful rally criticizing the monarchy
- Homeschooling doubled from pandemic's start to last fall
- Bills agree to terms with DE Efe Obada on 1-year deal
- Belarus authorities arrest dozens ahead of planned protests
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Braves option Wright, clear No. 5 rotation spot for Wilson
- US outlook improving as vaccinations rise and deaths fall
- Spaniards line up for AstraZeneca amid concerns over vaccine
- White House officials, lawmakers to tour border facility
- Crowds flock to Iceland volcano for a closer glimpse of lava
- U.S. provides 29 Humvees to bolster Albanian army capability
- Indianapolis re-signs Xavier Rhodes to 1-year deal
- AP source: Slot CB K'Waun Williams returns to 49ers
- Greatest Honour the favorite for Saturday's Florida Derby
- Ex-US vaccine chief fired over sexual harassment allegations
- Deputy US Marshal shoots, kills man while attempting arrest
- Police: Mom attacked student while wearing boxing glove
- Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for anti-coup protests
- Playmaker Tre Mann declares for NBA, says goodbye to Florida
- All movies in Mexico, even in Spanish, must have subtitles
- Yellen sees room for US to borrow, opens door to tax hike
- GameStop weighing stock offering to fund transformation
- Watchdog: Ex-Navy auditor sexually harassed female workers
- Pirates LHP Brault shut down, RHP Cederlind has Tommy John
- The Latest: Poulter hands McIlroy worst loss in 10 years
- Activists seek probe of school team's anti-Semitic language
- States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales
- Ohio State's Liddell speaks out about social-media abuse
- Boston turns historic page with 1st Black, 1st female mayor
- Syria to send Lebanon emergency oxygen supply for hospitals
- Zimbabwe's president gets shot of Sinovac in Victoria Falls
- Kenya wants United Nations agency to shut down refugee camps
- Lower cap leads to more cuts than usual in NFL
- Final report finds no motive in Virginia Beach mass shooting
- Review: A pre-WWII thriller in 'Six Minutes to Midnight'
- MLB steps up ball monitoring to suppress foreign substances
- Feds: Oath Keeper coordinated with Proud Boys before riot
- US report: Bald eagle populations soar in lower 48 states
- Miami Open Results
- Mississippi rewrites 'confusing' COVID-19 scheduling script
- Betting sites offer software blocks for compulsive gamblers
- Haiti court orders release of those accused in alleged coup
- Tigers' Hinch says Teheran, Skubal have made the team
- Flying the flag: UK govt tells ministries to wave Union Jack
- Vikings maintain depth by re-signing RB Ameer Abdullah
- MATCHDAY: WC qualifiers for England, Germany, Italy, Spain
- Biden taps Vice President Kamala Harris to lead White House effort to tackle migration challenges at US-Mexico border
- North Korea fires 2 suspected ballistic missiles into sea
- UN envoy demands foreign fighters and mercenaries exit Libya
- Turkey rejects Macron's claim of possible vote interference
- K-State signs AD Gene Taylor to extension with raise
- Governor signs bills making Virginia 23rd state to abolish death penalty; commonwealth had 2nd-most executions in US
- Facebook finds Chinese hacking operation targeting Uyghurs
- Yankees hope reliever Wilson can throw in a few days
- England repays gratitude to West Indies with expanded tour
- Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire
- Spain: Ex-PMs Rajoy and Aznar deny alleged party slush fund
- A look at Israel’s caretaker government after stalemate vote
- Lawsuit alleges racial profiling in cellphone confrontation
- Bono, Cruz to star in animated series on vaccine importance
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Capitol riot clouds Democrats' look at contested Iowa race
- Twilight of the zone? 'Cuse sticks with it, others move on
- Cuomo quiet on how office protects aides amid allegations
- US officials postpone visit to Guatemala because of volcano
- Jags sign QB Beathard, potentially setting up Minshew trade
- Yilmaz nets hat trick as Turkey beat Netherlands 4-2
- People downwind of 1st atomic blast renew push for US payout
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- Lakota activist: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- World Rugby to support 2 Pacific Island teams in Super Rugby
- Ex-Texas trooper accused of sexually assaulting 2 women
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Maryland women pour it on Alabama 100-64 to reach Sweet 16
- BC-GLF--Kenya Savannah Classic Scores
- Exhumation of possible Tulsa massacre victims expected soon
- Officials: Commander wanted by int'l court killed in Libya
- Colts bring back Pro Bowl receiver Hilton on 1-year deal
- AutoZone, Exxon rise; Vail Resorts, General Mills fall
- Norway team makes human-rights statement before WC qualifier
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Underdog 'Cats? Pick against Villanova at your own peril
- Marital bliss: Stewart and Jessica Friesen enter Bristol
- Democrats launch Senate battle for expanded voting rights
- Diverse jury raises activists' hopes for ex-cop's trial
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- High court mulls police power to enter homes without warrant
- Pulisic confident at Chelsea, hopes for Olympic appearance
- Welker on cusp of making Rockies; remembers dad, credits mom
- Federal judge nixes Ohio's push for early redistricting data
- Aid group reports killings by Ethiopian troops in Tigray
- Panthers focus on rebuilding up front as QB decision awaits
- Another campaign? C-SPAN to air Iowa speech by Pompeo
- Business Highlights
- Popyrin builds on recent momentum with win at Miami Open
- BC-US--Index, US
- Musah bonded with Americans, made him want to switch to US
- Pats' defensive newcomers arrive with 'something to prove'
- Lyon, Chelsea, Barça and Bayern win in Women's CL final 8
- Police: Inmates killed 2 Iowa prison staff in escape attempt
- Mystery remains about Sputnik vaccines seized in Mexico
- Oregon women top Georgia 57-50, return to Sweet 16 as 6 seed
- Justice lawyer says it was OK to border screen Huawei exec
- Rachel Levine is 1st openly transgender person to win Senate confirmation; she'll be assistant secretary of health
- Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley
- Clowney a Brownie? Free agent edge rusher visits Cleveland
- France draws 1-1 with Ukraine, Finland held 2-2 at home
- France draws, Dutch lose at start of WC qualifying in Europe
- Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store
- Jets sign DE Curry, agree on deal with RB Coleman
- Ronaldo scoreless as Portugal tops Azerbaijan 1-0 in Group A
- AUTO RACING: NASCAR goes dirt racing in Tenn.; F1 debuts
- Airlines return to old ways; Southwest drops boarding change
- Rookie Dalbec mashes his way into Red Sox lineup
- Croatia loses 1-0 to Slovenia at start of WCup qualifying
- Nissanka's debut century puts Sri Lanka on top in 1st test
- Women's soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
- Reliever Shaw makes Indians' roster after signing minor deal
- Speedy South Carolina CB Horn sizzles for NFL evaluators
- Thousands flee to Colombia after clashes on Venezuela border
- Judge rejects ex-CIA worker's try to dismiss hacking charges
- Belgium wins Group E opener, Czech Republic thrashes Estonia
- Tatis Jr. feeling better, could return soon to Padres lineup
- Mississippi to increase lowest welfare payments in the US
- WGC-Dell Match Play Results
- Sweet 16 again for Missouri St. women, 64-39 over Wright St.
- Biden's dogs back at White House after ruff start
- A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post
- WGC-Dell Match Play Groups
- AP source: Suh to remain with Bucs on 1-year, $9M deal
- Treasury sends out additional 37 million in relief payments
- White headmaster who made Black student kneel resigns
- CEO says Harry hire is a natural fit, not a publicity stunt
- South Korea says North Korea launches unidentified projectile into sea
- Editorial Roundup: US
- MLS sets new stadium opening dates in full 2021 schedule
- EXPLAINER: A look at the questions around Colorado attack
- Michigan school accused of failing to respond to assaults
- Son of Browns WR Switzer going to Boston hospital for care
- Review: In 'Tina,' the final word from a legendary survivor
- Senior savvy: Experience shines through in NCAA Tournament
- Blues hockey great Bob Plager killed in car accident
- Chargers agree to terms with linebacker Kyler Fackrell
- Antetokounmpo, Tatum available for Bucks-Celtics game
- Defense dominates, Hoosiers beat Belmont in women's NCAAs
- McCullers agrees to $85M deal with Astros for 2022-26
- Freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer from Duke
- Rangers exercise 2022 option on manager Woodward's contract
- Seoul: North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea
- Judge denies Daily Mail credential for ex-officer's trial
- An opening day of emotions and a few surprises at Match Play
- 80 years after Pearl Harbor, veteran's remains identified
- Ex-head of NYC homeless housing group charged with fraud
- Maryland overwhelms Alabama; dangerous Terps on to Sweet 16
- Padres star Tatis feels better, expected back in lineup soon
- Filip Gustavsson makes 28 saves, Senators sweep Flames
- New Rangers DH Khris Davis (quad) will miss start of season
- Brazil becomes 2nd nation to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths
- New mom Wie West looks forward to first-tee nerves again
- White Sox LF Eloy Jiménez departs with shoulder discomfort
- Spurgeon scores 2, Wild beat Ducks 3-2 for 10th home win
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Spurgeon scores twice, Wild beat Ducks 3-2 for 2-game sweep
- Rights groups slam EU online terrorist content law
- UN criticizes Haiti's political crisis and urges elections
- AP PHOTOS: Nearly 100 years of lighting the Olympic flame
- Chinese hackers used Facebook to target Uighurs abroad, company says
- Arizona town calls state of emergency over migrant arrivals
- Arizona women in 1st Sweet 16 since '98 after win over BYU
- Pacers defeat Pistons 116-111, snap 6-game home winless skid
- 'Nomadland' wins PGA Award, cementing front-runner status
- Otellon'Ice - Lambrusco, Italian Red Wine, On The Rocks
- Italian design incorporates flavour with a decanter bottle Barbera dell'Emilia IGT
- CUHK Business School Research Looks at How Tourism Destinations Can Reduce Visitor Misbehaviour
- Nixon's overtime bank shot sends Texas A&M past Iowa State
- Grizzlies top Thunder 116-107 to move a game over .500
- Terry Rozier scores 25 points, Hornets cruise past Rockets
- Middleton, Bucks beat Celtics 121-119 for 8th straight win
- Polk carries Pepperdine over Coastal Carolina for CBI title
- Raptors rout Nuggets 135-111 to end 9-game losing streak
- Balanced Cavaliers beat Bulls 103-94 without Sexton
- Japan says North Korea ballistic missile launch threatens peace
- Evan Fournier hits winner, Magic beat Suns 112-111
- Porzingis scores 29, Mavericks beat Timberwolves 128-108
- EU summit to tackle vaccination drive, receive Joe Biden
- Sabres' winless streak hits 15 as Penguins roll to 5-2 win
- UK: Royal Navy jet crashes
- Urban Resort Concepts Appoints New CEO To Lead Brand Into New Era of Ultra Luxury Hospitality
- Asian shares wobble in volatile trade as China tech selloff weighs
- After 100 years, California condor could return to northwest
- Stuck ship in Egypt's Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide
- Bucks hold off Celtics 121-119 for 8th straight victory
- AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine is 76% effective after updating its analysis in wake of rebuke from US officials
- Leonard, Clippers dominate Spurs for 3rd straight victory
- Chicago hospital doctor resigns after improper vaccinations
- Hong Kong vaccination drive struggles to gain public trust
- AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
- Britain unveils £50 Alan Turing bank note celebrating WWII codebreaker
- Mexico beats US 1-0 in men' Olympic soccer qualifying
- Taiwanese nurse suffers rashes, shortness of breath after AstraZeneca shot
- Employers Say Adaptive Skills More Critical To Business Viability Since Covid-19 Pandemic: NTUC LearningHub Survey
- Texas advances to Sweet 16 with 71-62 win over UCLA
- Lithuania mulls amending law to advance ties with Taiwan
- COVID: Pakistan comes under fire for holding Republic Day military parade
- Today in History
- A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post
- Democrats launch Senate battle for expanded voting rights
- Reforms pushed in George Floyd's native Texas as trial nears
- Snowboarders escaped monster avalanche, but not the law
- Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges
- Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage
- Chrissy Teigen deletes Twitter account, citing negativity
- Lawmakers: Require nursing homes to disclose vaccine data
- US, EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge: statement
- Fox, Haliburton lift Kings past Hawks 110-108
- Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress
- Bangladesh turns 50 as fears grow over deteriorating democracy
- Mitchell scores 27, Jazz rout short-handed Nets 118-88
- 3 Taipei hidden gems free to visit
- Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
- China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
- Border crossings strain resources in Rio Grande Valley
- Bolsonaro under fire as Brazil hits 300,000 virus deaths
- AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence
- Colorado shooting suspect to make 1st court appearance
- Jones helps Sharks sweep series vs Kings with 4-2 win
- Chinese netizens attack Nike over Xinjiang statement
- New Advanced Energy Compact Power Factor Correction Module Enables Greater Power Efficiency for Wide Range of High-Voltage Applications
- JY Grandmark's 2020 contracted sales increase by 13.1% y-o-y to approximately RMB3,523.6 million
- Can China impose military force against Taiwan?
- Copp scores 4, Jets defeat Canucks 5-1
- Transfers boost Sampson's Cougars, others into NCAA Sweet 16
- China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
- Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
- Deadline day arrives, and Lowry's future still unclear
- CanAm's Position as EB-5 Industry Leader Reaffirmed by Independent Audit
- Taiwan Cabinet to add ministry for digital development
- Taiwan’s indigenous ground-based missile has far-strike capabilities
- The Latest: Sri Lanka to buy 7 million Sputnik V doses
- EU top court drops families' climate action case
- Congress to press Big Tech CEOs over speech, misinformation
- Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Asian markets mixed after tech sell-off on Wall St
- Kerry Logistics Network Posts 30% Growth in Revenue Core Net Profit Increased by 33%
- Hong Kong Gold Coast presents "Gold Coast ‘Digital’ Easter Egg Hunt 2021"
- Alexei Navalny says he is being 'tortured' in prison
- 1 report, 4 theories: Scientists mull clues on virus' origin
- Japanese owner of cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes over incident that's halted traffic on crucial waterway
- Deadlock prevails as tallying resumes in Israeli election
- Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
- Bitan Water Shows get underway in New Taipei on Saturday
- Italy: Teen in hijab aims to be 'Afro-influencer' on TikTok
- Philippines deploys more patrol ships amid rift with China
- Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade
- Migrants stuck in Spain's Canary Islands say camps are unfit
- Taiwan prepares annual campaign for World Health Assembly
- Sri Lanka: Bans on burqas, cremations and Islamic schools spark fear
- Police give all clear after evacuating area around Dutch parliament
- Penny dreadful: Georgia man receives final paycheck in coins
- CIFI’s total profit grew by 28.7% to RMB11.9 billion in 2020
- After silence strike, Myanmar protests again met with force
- National Center of Photography and Images opens in Taipei
- Here's what foreign brands have to say about Xinjiang
- Photo of the Day: Buff Taiwan flexes muscles on world stage
- Taiwan’s National Performing Arts Center links up with 3 Asian theaters
- EXPLAINER: N. Korean missile tests follow same old playbook
- Spackman Entertainment Group's Musical Film THE BOX, Starring Exo's Chanyeol, Opens #1 At The Korean Box Office
- New 'Lord of the Rings' edition to include Tolkien artwork
- WWII codebreaker Alan Turing honored on new UK bank note
- AIT says US-Taiwan chip supply chain cooperation a priority
- White House to spend $10 billion to bolster vaccine effort
- China Dynamics to Provide Not Less Than 500 Electric Vehicles in Philippines and Malaysia
- UK court rejects Depp bid to appeal 'wife beater' ruling
- EU to offer Turkey aid, trade help despite rights concerns
- Poland records new record virus high as hard lockdown looms
- New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
- African expert warns of 'vaccine war' over access to jabs
- LGBT groups want equality law in Japan before Tokyo Olympics
- Greece celebrates 200 years of independence
- Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey
- MineCity: The Community Dream Chaser concluded with huge success
- EU leaders faced with surge of infections, vaccine issues
- Are suit jackets oppression? Lawmakers fight own dress codes
- Denmark to continue its suspension of vaccinations with the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot for another 3 weeks
- Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Dutch coalition talks halted after positive coronavirus test
- Virus case on Germany team ahead of World Cup qualifier
- Taiwan, US join forces to counteract China’s Coast Guard Law
- EU's top court rejects effort to force tougher climate rules
- Chairman quits after English sex abuse inquiry faults club
- Fans to be allowed into matches in Copenhagen at Euro 2020
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- FIFA won't discipline Norway for pro-human rights T-shirts
- Taiwan remembers victims of Holocaust
- Hundreds flee military to Thailand-Myanmar border region
- Philippine leader conveys concern to China envoy over 'swarming' vessels
- Slovak coalition party completes withdrawal from government
- Man arrested after boarding empty Mauritania plane on tarmac
- Registration starts for 2021 Xiuguluan River Rafting Triathlon in east Taiwan
- SDG Academy Indonesia launches its Mobile Learning and Leadership Programmes
- US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic
- EU leaders eye potential Turkey trade-off on gas, migrants
- Powell likens emergency Covid efforts to efforts at Dunkirk
- Morocco: 4 arrested for links to alleged IS attack plot
- Russia wants Tchaikovsky music for anthem at Tokyo Olympics
- Police: Witness alerted Atlanta store manager to armed man
- Government revises 4th quarter GDP up slightly to 4.3%
- Polish writer on trial for insulting President Andrzej Duda
- Family of teen who choked on chicken nugget gets $2 million
- Uyghurs in Turkey protest Chinese foreign minister's visit
- Recharged: Energy seen as big winner after disastrous 2020
- Africa's elephants now endangered by poaching, habitat loss
- Germany's Merkel: EU needs to increase vaccine production
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Former Google CEO gives $150M for research in biology, AI
- As freeze in air travel begins to thaw, United adds flights
- 2 Indian soldiers killed, 2 injured in Kashmir rebel attack
- Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold first news conference
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Venezuelan COVID patients increasingly seeking in-home care
- English Standings
- EXPLAINER: What we know about a ship blocking the Suez Canal
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Misbah defends selection of Sharjeel Khan for T20s in Africa
- Former composer, wife invite viewers to 'Stump the Maestro'
- EU top diplomats in Libya to support interim authorities
- AP source: Pistons agree to trade Delon Wright to Kings
- Iceland introduces restrictions after UK variant is detected
- US cyber experts conducted operations to safeguard election
- The Latest: Thomas, McIlroy face elimination at Match Play
- Orioles add Matt Harvey to major league roster
- New US sanctions target military conglomerates in Myanmar
- Vaccination race enlists grassroots aides to fight mistrust
- Canada's Supreme Court says carbon price is constitutional
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Reports: Cuomo's family got access to scarce COVID testing
- Jihadi rebels hit town in north Mozambique near gas project
- With no COVID-19 patients, immunized Gibraltar drops curfew
- UN, Ethiopia rights agency to conduct joint Tigray probe
- Science panel: Consider air cooling tech as climate back-up
- Stan Wawrinka out 'a few weeks' after foot surgery
- Justices say accident victims can sue Ford in state courts
- UK set to extend emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months
- AP source: Nuggets acquire center JaVale McGee from Cavs
- The Latest: East Room set for Biden's first news conference
- AP source: Vucevic being traded by Magic to Bulls
- Royal Navy jet crashes in England after pilots safely eject
- UK, US impose sanctions targeting Myanmar military business
- Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes
- Ivy League town weighs revamping police; critics see flaws
- St Lucia withdraws from World Cup qualifying
- Acclaimed French director Bertrand Tavernier is dead aged 79
- 'Godzilla vs. Kong'; A heavyweight bout with a light touch
- Russia opposition leader Navalny's health worsens in prison
- Romanian police protest cutbacks, poor conditions
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- US 30-year mortgage rates jump to 3.17%, highest since June
- AP source: Magic sending Fournier to Celtics for draft picks
- Gasol hopes to revive career in his return to Barcelona
- With drivers confused, Atlantic City to redo BLM road paint
- Faceoff between Hanyu and Chen easily goes to Olympic champ
- An NCAA hockey tourney first: All 5 Minnesota teams are in
- Rarely seen Van Gogh masterpiece goes under hammer in Paris
- Reform-minded Los Angeles DA faces blowback in first months
- New York City launches push to vaccinate theater workers
- Aid group reports spike in COVID-19 patients in Yemen
- The Latest: South Carolina plans for fans at spring FB game
- U.N.-backed program announces vaccine delays from Indian manufacturer, a major setback to supplying low-income countries
- Surfer rescues man and dog from choppy Lake Superior
- Free breadsticks and reasons for hope at Olive Garden
- British judge: Vatican made 'appalling' claims in UK probe
- Guns are on Supreme Court's agenda days after mass shootings
- US general: Afghans need US troops to counter Taliban
- NCAA tourney proof of narrowing talent gap in college hoops
- South Africa's ex-president should be jailed, argues lawyer
- UN-backed vaccine delivery program warns of supply delays
- Georgia Tech's Parham to return, Devoe considers NBA options
- Editor of top German newspaper reinstated after probe
- EXPLAINER: California's net neutrality law springs to life
- Protest in South Africa over conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray
- High court: More police excessive force suits can go forward
- Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes decides to turn pro
- The Latest: Tech CEOs pressed about misinformation, violence
- Spielberg donates Genesis Prize money to justice nonprofits
- Biden, in first press conference, to raise vaccine goal to 200M shots in 100 days, sustaining current pace of injections
- Tommy Hunter released from minor league contract by Mets
- California high court: Judges must weigh ability to pay bail
- AP source: Nuggets acquiring Gordon from Magic
- Democrats plan Senate action on hate crimes, voting rights
- $500M fund to help Detroit neighborhoods, pay tax debt
- Norwegian ski jumper Tande hospitalized after heavy fall
- Pulisic returns to US lineup for 1st time since October 2019
- World Cup qualifying in Asia resumes after 16-month hiatus
- Gas drilling firms defeat Pennsylvania's antitrust lawsuit
- NCAA hires law firm to evaluate potential equity issues
- Michigan sees virus surge, but tighter restrictions unlikely
- Wisconsin hires ex-Cowboys assistant Gary Brown to coach RBs
- Georgia House passes GOP election bill despite criticism
- Morris Dickstein, influential critic-historian, dead at 81
- President Joe Biden says during news conference: 'My plan is to run for reelection' in 2024
- Final election tally confirms deadlock in Israel, with Netanyahu and his opponents both short of a governing majority
- AP Source: Toronto guard Norm Powell traded to Blazers
- Turkey asks Kosovo to reconsider embassy in Jerusalem
- Police, FBI on scene at University of Kentucky hospital
- GM expands board to 13 with Meg Whitman and NBA's Mark Tatum
- EXPLAINER: How is officer's duty relevant to Floyd case?
- CBS Sports acquires rights to Italy's Serie A for 3 seasons
- Florida police officer shoots pit bull that ran toward her
- US gives $15 million to Palestinians to deal with COVID-19
- Bobby Brown, ex-Yankee and former AL president, dies at 96
- Former GOP Chairman, Tennessee Sen. Bill Brock dies at 90
- Rep. Greene agrees not to block critics from Twitter account
- Hamilton: F1 can't ignore race hosts' human rights issues
- Miami Open Results
- In shift, oil industry group backs federal price on carbon
- NYPD adding undercover patrols to combat anti-Asian attacks
- North Korea defector to run for office in UK first
- TV series from 'Dr. Death' podcast being shot in New Mexico
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Federal officials: Voters' rights violated in NY House race
- AP Interview: Alonso returns to F1 with 'positive feeling'
- Dortmund defender Zagadou out for season with knee injury
- More than 50 arrested in Belarus 'Freedom Day' protest
- Kentucky court sides with student paper in records dispute
- Lesser-known stars about to make their mark on the Sweet 16
- Senate votes to extend small biz loan program for 2 months
- US beats Jamaica 4-1 in exhibition in Austria
- Cardinals bolster secondary, sign veteran CB Malcolm Butler
- Following spa shootings ex-US attorneys condemn acts of hate
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border and taxes
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- 'The world got dimmer': Shooting victims' lives remembered
- Pitcher Gio Gonzalez retires after 13 major league seasons
- A 'not haunted' house hits the market in Boston area
- Feds seek end to dredging limits that protect sea turtles
- White Sox slugger Jiménez out 5-6 months for ruptured tendon
- Israeli elections: A look at the final, deadlocked results
- Albanian parties break some virus rules to launch campaigns
- Michigan, Villanova push past key injuries in Sweet 16 run
- About 4,300 cold-stunned turtles survived the Texas freeze
- Nike, Rite Aid fall; Darden Restaurants, Lumentum rise
- AP source: Cavs don't trade Drummond, working on buyout
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Court upholds firing of NYPD officer in Eric Garner's death
- UN warns of `alarming' crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Eastern Washington promotes David Riley to head job
- Cantlay getting a full dose of the intense golf he likes
- Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger retires after 35-year career
- Texas officials raise death toll of February storm and blackouts to at least 111 people, nearly doubling initial tally
- Freeland sidelined at least a month with strained shoulder
- Bills agree to sign RB Matt Breida to 1-year contract
- Bungled hearing delays GOP voting restriction bill in Texas
- Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy
- For media, Biden news conference notable for what's missing
- University of Southern California to pay $852M to settle sex abuse claims against school gynecologist
- Los Angeles park closed after protest to save homeless camp
- North Korea boasts of 'tactical guided missile' test
- University of Michigan OKs 'net zero' carbon emission plan
- AP source: Hornets acquiring Brad Wanamaker from Warriors
- Texas AG, news media tussle over Capitol riot records
- Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
- USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit
- African Cup: Egypt, Ghana qualify; Gambia, Comoros to debut
- Loyola's Williamson bridges past, present in '63 team film
- Sweeping GOP election bill adding new requirements for mail voting wins final passage in Georgia, heads to governor
- Reds' India impresses in spring, could be ready for breakout
- West Virginia House passes transgender athlete bill
- Judge deciding whether to dismiss youth sex abuse case
- AP PHOTOS: Honduran boy, mom fly after border detention
- Bears re-sign defensive back Houston-Carson for 1 year
- Romania OKs holding Easter celebrations despite virus surge
- Business Highlights
- Abmas, Obanor push upstart Oral Roberts into Sweet 16
- Italy beats Northern Ireland 2-0 at start of WCup qualifying
- Titans' new receiver eager to work in high-powered offense
- Spain held by Greece; Ibrahimovic returns with Sweden
- Arkansas governor signs law banning transgender women, girls from female sports teams
- Germany starts WCup bid with win, support for human rights
- EXPLAINER: Suez Canal block could hit product supply chains
- Mexico marks anniversary of 1517 Spanish defeat
- Cayard takes helm of underperforming US Olympic sailing team
- Denmark happy to hear noisy booing fans in 2-0 win at Israel
- Seahawks boost pass rush by signing DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
- Failed subway bomber seeks 35 years in prison, not life
- Top-ranked Barty overcomes match point for win at Miami Open
- Floyd sets sights on All-Pro honors after staying with Rams
- Reports say CNN's Chris Cuomo got special COVID-19 testing
- DJ fired for comparing toast, Black women's skin tones
- NASCAR to play in the dirt for the first time since 1970
- Fed says restrictions on bank dividends and buybacks to end
- Ibrahimovic makes his mark in winning return for Sweden
- New Zealand wins toss, bats in 3rd ODI vs. Bangladesh
- Patriots re-sign running back James White to 1-year deal
- Bonner makes 113; West Indies, Sri Lanka draw 1st test
- Jacksonville hires Florida assistant Mincy as head coach
- Ex-Mexico governor pleads guilty to money laundering in US
- Georgia governor signs GOP election bill adding new restrictions for voting by mail, giving legislature more influence
- NCAA D-I soccer tournaments to be held in North Carolina
- Arkansas governor signs transgender sports ban into law
- Germany, Italy, England start WC qualifying with wins
- NWHL playoffs resume Friday with expansion Six the top seed
- England begins path to World Cup with 5-0 win vs San Marino
- Florida guards Locke, Glover transferring, increasing hole
- Michigan's Howard relishing chance to play mentor Hamilton
- PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Par Scores
- Human errors, mechanical woes caused Marine tank sinking
- PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Scores
- Minneapolis police investigate officer's punch of Black teen
- Sabres GM Adams steps in as coach due to COVID-19 protocols
- NGOs: Venezuela military, Colombia rebels continue fighting
- Washington signs wide receiver Adam Humphries to 1-year deal
- Women's tennis devises path back to its usual rankings setup
- Tornadoes pummel Alabama, killing at least 3
- Clippers Kawhi Leonard to sit versus Spurs with sore foot
- Tingler taps Darvish as Padres' opening day starter
- McIlroy outlines new coaching arrangement with Cowen
- Peralta will begin season in Brewers' starting rotation
- Prosecutor: Burden on Huawei lawyer to prove info shared
- UK defends Hong Kong passport rights against China
- 'Hello, friends': Nantz agrees to remain with CBS Sports
- Georgia facing difficult task of replacing injured Pickens
- O'Farrell's 'Hamnet' wins book critics award for fiction
- Curaçao wins World Cup qualifying opener under Guus Hiddink
- Farmworkers fight shaped California attorney general nominee
- Missouri authorities say they found remains they believe are the body of a Chinese woman missing since October 2019.
- Winthrop's Kelsey leaving for College of Charleston job
- Remains found in park believed to be missing Chinese woman
- Jacob Blake files excessive force lawsuit against officer
- Bulls take big step toward turnaround with deal for Vucevic
- Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement
- Stan Albeck, longtime NBA coach, dies at 89 in hospice care
- Great Scot! MacIntyre battles world No. 1 Johnson to a draw
- Stewart leads Mississippi State over Richmond on late 3
- South Carolina St hires Memphis assistant Madlock as coach
- Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher
- White Sox star Jiménez to miss most of season after rupture
- Agency finds that Elon Musk tweet violated federal labor law
- Lions sign WR Kalif Raymond
- RHP Jimmy Nelson earns job with Dodgers after missing 2020
- ESR delivers strong financial performance in FY2020 and hits US$30 billion in AUM a year ahead of schedule
- 31 new Washoe County cases of COVID-19 variant; new total 45
- North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday -KCNA
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Biden: 'My plan is to run for reelection' in 2024
- Wie West struggles to 9-over 81 in return to LPGA Tour
- N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response
- Stevens leads Colorado State past NC State 65-61 in NIT
- Nats OF Juan Soto leaves game early with right calf cramp
- Penguins extend Sabres' winless streak to 16 straight
- Ovechkin, Kuznetsov lead the way as Capitals beat Devils 4-3
- Zibanejad has 3 goals, 3 assists in Rangers' rout of Flyers
- Genor Biopharma Releases Its Annual Results for 2020
- Owl Square Defies Market Odds to Expand Residential Rental Space Market
- Steve Cishek released from minor league contract by Astros
- Fuel tank attacked, catches fire in southern Saudi Arabia
- Aho's OT goal lifts Hurricanes over Blue Jackets 4-3
- Asian stocks set to rise on firmer U.S. equities, vaccine hopes
- AP source: Rays' Nick Anderson sidelined by elbow injury
- Justin Holl scores late in OT, Maple Leafs beat Senators 3-2
- Knicks storm back, complete sweep of Wizards 106-102
- Islanders rally, disappoint Bruins fans with 4-3 OT victory
- Grand Canyon basketball player Oscar Frayer killed in crash
- Biden says he will hold China accountable for actions on Taiwan
- Talbot, Wild blank Blues 2-0 for record 11th home win in row
- Lankinen, Blackhawks beat Panthers 3-0 for 2nd straight win
- Penguins hand Sabres 16th straight loss with 4-0 victory
- McCollum, Blazers hold off short-handed Heat, 125-122
- Grimaldi scores 4 goals as Predators rout Red Wings 7-1
- Jackson, George lead short-handed Clippers past Spurs, 98-85
- Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
- Knicks beat Wizards 106-102 to sweep 2-game set
- Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
- Taiwan-US coast guard agreement aims to halt Chinese military expansion
- Taiwan Railways serves up pineapple rice burgers
- Rutgers to require students be vaccinated for virus in fall
- Hintz scores late, Stars edge Lightning 4-3 in Cup rematch
- Health concerns block some Texans from testifying on voting
- M1 Reveals Made-to-Measure Bespoke Mobile Plans and Debuts ‘Be’ Campaign’s Inspirational Stories
- Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was 'zero threat'
- Avalanche score 4 goals in 2nd, beat Golden Knights 5-1
- Quinones' putback helps Memphis beat Boise St. 59-56 in NIT
- Today in History
- Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow
- India's PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas
- Q&A: Artist Beeple on selling NFT collage for a record $70M
- 2,000 honor Boulder shooting victims; suspect hears charges
- Small Texas border town is thoroughfare for migrant children
- Loved ones struggle with why New Mexico friends were killed
- GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump's long shadow
- How two friends made art history buying a $70M digital work
- Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda
- US to play Honduras for berth in men's Olympic soccer
- Ledoux leads Louisiana Tech past WKU to reach NIT semis
- Fox scores career-high 44, Kings roll past Warriors 141-119
- Voting rights, hate crimes on Senate's 'big, bold' agenda
- Bangladesh at 50: From a 'basket case' to a rising economic star
- Taiwanese fisherman catches rare '7-armed octopus'
- Report: Money key to reverse pandemic losses for poor
- Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy
- China sanctions Britons after EU move on Xinjiang
- Australia endures droughts, fires, floods and marauding mice
- Danny Green lights up Lakers for 28, Sixers win 109-101
- AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
- As contact tracing ebbs in parts of US, NYC stays committed
- Funeral to be held for Atlanta spa shooting victim
- New problems arise for crop storage as planet gets warmer
- Ethiopia says Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Ethiopian region of Tigray
- St. John's sophomore Champagnie to enter NBA draft process
- Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray
- Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest
- Egypt races to free giant vessel blocking Suez Canal
- Fire in building with COVID-19 hospital in India kills 3
- At least 5 dead as series of tornadoes strike Deep South
- Sticky bombs latest weapon in Afghanistan's arsenal of war
- Thompson's rise helps power Beavers to the Sweet 16
- Australian envoy reportedly describes China as 'vindictive'
- Syracuse's glue -- forward-turned-center Marek Dolezaj
- Filipino tests positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine
- Double-double: Champagnie twins enter NBA draft process
- Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
- Hands touch: Italy's nursing homes emerge from COVID tunnel
- Taiwan government wins Catalyst 2030 award for sustainable development
- MLB stadiums pass 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots given
- BC-GLF--Kia Classic Scores
- Dell Match Play Results
- Premier comments on Taiwan celebrities appearing in China propaganda video
- WGC-Match Play Groups
- BC-GLF--Puntacana Resort Championship Scores
- World Green Building Leaders Join Forces to Support Hong Kong's First "Advancing Net Zero" Ideas Competition for Carbon Neutrality
- England wins toss, elects to field in 2nd ODI against India
- Myanmar protest deaths top 300 as US, UK, impose sanctions
- India PM Modi visits Bangladesh to mark independence day
- Asian stocks advance on optimism over pandemic recovery
- German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love
- Belgium shows restored masterpiece but stolen panel rankles
- Hurricanes beat Highlanders 30-19 in Super Rugby Aotearoa
- Lebanon receives Russian vaccines imported by private sector
- Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
- Nissan-Renault rift at center of Japanese trial of American
- COVID vaccine: EMA approves new production sites in Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland
- Scenic mountain region in south Taiwan hit by new fire
- EXPLAINER: Sanctioned Myanmar army businesses span spectrum
- Taichung MRT resumes trial runs after 4-month suspension
- India: The link between biometric identity scheme and starvation
- AP Interview: Serie A trying to get it right on anti-racism
- India: Why West Bengal state elections are a test for secularism
- Takeda Begins Regulatory Submissions for Dengue Vaccine Candidate in EU and Dengue-Endemic Countries
- French president: No regrets at refusing new virus lockdown
- Bangladesh: 4 die in protests against India's Narendra Modi
- Climate Change Painting Competition invites students to promote water resource awareness through art
- Taiwan’s economy flashes red light with strongest performance in 31 years
- Japanese PM Suga expects to invite Biden to Tokyo Olympics
- EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive
- Taiwan contacts of COVID-positive teacher rise to 30
- The Latest: France's Macron defends no-lockdown policy
- Taiwan hosted only 'live' SDGs art show
- Catalan parliament meets to elect next separatist chief
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
- China erasing H&M from internet amid Xinjiang backlash
- India, S. Korea discuss maritime cooperation, defense issues
- China denounces US-Taiwan coast guard cooperation agreement
- Philippines reports record 9,838 new coronavirus cases
- Dominion Voting Systems files a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over false 2020 election claims
- UEFA removes 2 soccer officials linked to criminal cases
- UK supermarket chain Asda loses ruling over equal pay claim
- Police: Shooting at Chicago gathering leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
- Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims
- WeWork attempts to go public again, this time through a SPAC
- In a leaky underwater rail tunnel, workers race against time
- Austria's Kurz defends criticism of EU vaccine distribution
- 3-vehicle crash in NW Bangladesh kills at least 17 people
- Mercury to reach 30 degrees in south Taiwan during weekend
- China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report
- 3 Myanmar nationals with bullet wounds cross into India
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Trains collide in south Egypt, killing 32 in massive crash
- Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote
- Belgian citizens sue government over climate targets
- China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
- Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
- Zhenro Properties Announces Annual Results 2020
- Aid groups call on Biden to develop plans to share vaccines
- Thailand plans quarantine-free entry for vaccinated tourists
- Consumer spending tumbles 1% in February as severe winter storms disrupt activity; incomes slide 7.1%
- Mandarin Oriental Taipei, Valmont jointly launch suite package
- Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high
- Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
- Survey: Jump in German business optimism despite pandemic
- Tanzania's ex-president Magufuli to be buried
- Australia reports first locally acquired COVID-19 case in a week
- Officials urge vigilance as Germany sees 3rd infection wave
- Consumer spending dipped 1% as winter storms raked the US
- Verstappen leads 1st practice for season-opening Bahrain GP
- Crypto exchange Bityard has launched forex trading service for global investors
- EU medicines regulator approves new vaccine production sites
- Global Forecast-Asia
- VW to seek damages from former executives for diesel scandal
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Thierry Henry to quit social media, says racism unchecked
- Florida city fires employee over legal medical marijuana use
- Legislator being investigated for Weinstein backdrop on Zoom
- Reopening hurdles linger for schools, despite rescue funding
- Editor sidelined after medical journal racism podcast outcry
- Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids
- Mexican agency bars candidate accused of rape from running
- Serbia vaccinates migrants amid surge in COVID-19 cases
- Serie A domestic rights assigned to DAZN streaming service
- 'A reset button' — Black theater leaders push for change
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Turkey: ex-police heads jailed over 2007 journalist killing
- Police: Woman shot, killed in road-rage incident on I-95
- Former Scottish leader launches new pro-independence party
- South Korea extends coronavirus distancing curbs as daily case count hits month high
- AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
- Biden taps Sen. Manchin's wife to co-chair Appalachian board
- Suburban Denver gun store owner says Boulder shooting suspect passed a state background check before buying gun
- JH Education Announces 2020 Annual Results: A Sharp Increase of 51% in Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company
- Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
- Russian win rhythm dance to extend command at skating worlds
- 3 students cited in theft of rare tree in Wisconsin
- Democrats seek government records in Capitol riot probe
- Steak-out: Rhode Island's runaway steer has been recaptured
- Hornets GM: LaMelo Ball could possibly return this season
- Live long in sculpture: 20-foot art planned for Spock symbol
- Medical examiner: Cardiac event, not accident, killed Plager
- Report coming out on French role in 1994 Rwandan Genocide
- 2 MLB players test positive for COVID-19 in past week
- Turkey detains students and supporters over LGBT flags
- Official count confirms Rutte's Dutch election victory
- Correa turned down $120M, 6-year deal, says deadline stands
- Versyp to hand Gearlds coaching reins at Purdue in 2022
- Dinner theater drops 'Cinderella' with mostly white cast
- Kenosha police: 55 more charged for violence during protests
- Miami Open Results
- Kenya tightens restrictions amid a spike of COVID-19 deaths
- US court sides with photographer in fight over Warhol art
- UCLA, USC go from late night to NCAA prime-time spotlight
- Lazio hit with bans for evading coronavirus protocols
- Harvard punishes professor who had ties to Jeffrey Epstein
- Putin hails Russian military's performance in Arctic drills
- EXPLAINER: What's a SPAC, the latest craze on Wall Street?
- UEFA set to decide next week on 36-team Champions League
- France launches 2-year experiment with medical marijuana
- EU vaccine politics reach fever pitch; Britain a target
- Former top broker gets over 17 years for scamming clients
- ThredUp's shares pop on stock market debut
- NCAA's Midwest Region full of upsets but maybe not surprises
- In break from region, hard-hit Hungary to loosen lockdown
- Armenia's top court ends criminal case against ex-president
- The lost year: Minor leaguers reflect on a canceled season
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Cash-strapped Sudan clears overdue payments to World Bank
- Business events scheduled for the coming month:
- Chinese woman's family: Discovery of body provides closure
- NASA gives all clear: Earth safe from asteroid for 100 years
- Eurovision Song Contest excludes Belarus
- Oregon State sues AP to stifle request in volleyball case
- Northern Mozambique town attacked by rebels for third day
- French review of 1994 Rwandan genocide concludes there is no evidence that France was complicit in the slaughter
- Brewers release pitchers Brad Boxberger, Jordan Zimmermann
- Pelosi taps head of DC National Guard to lead House security, the first African American to hold the position
- Ainge hopes Fournier addition can re-energize fading Celtics
- New bloods: Florida State charts a new course for the ACC
- Los Angeles Angels release veterans Jon Jay, Jesse Chavez
- Man accused of beating New Jersey resident to death is now charged with killing his ex-wife, 2 others in New Mexico
- Radioactive material found inside oil facility in Lebanon
- Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths
- French army accused of killing 5 civilians in north Mali
- Anti-Semitic play calling renews push for genocide education
- The Latest: Sabres interim coach cleared from COVID protocol
- AP source: 49ers trade up for No. 3 pick from Dolphins
- INF Andrew Romine released from minor league deal by Twins
- Mexico complains of mask-less tourists, closes ruin site
- NFL plans more international presence if 17 games approved
- Red Sox scratch E-Rod from opener; Eovaldi to pitch instead
- Anderson confident Rays bullpen can thrive while he's out
- Musselman's ground-up path leads Arkansas into Sweet 16
- Reds release former NL batting champ Strange-Gordon
- Joe Panik to be added to Blue Jays' big league roster
- More than 130 sailboats signed up for Lake Huron race
- Barrier falls: Woman officiates men's qualifier in Americas
- Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge spar in return of 'City on a Hill'
- Serbian leader blasts EU report on corruption, rule of law
- Officials: President Biden invites Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to first big global climate talks of his administration
- Return man: WR Higgins ready to 'run it back' with Browns
- Report: Military cleanup in Puerto Rico islands slow-going
- Former teacher guilty of mailing white powder to schools
- Florida to feds: Allow cruise ships to operate or we'll sue
- The right man for the job: Mattingly takes root in Miami
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- MATCHDAY: Dutch seek to rebound in World Cup qualifying
- Veteran pitchers Nova, Rondón, catcher Mathis cut by Phils
- The Latest: Fleetwood advances thanks to 2 great escapes
- Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks
- Vermont man charged with smuggling marijuana from Canada
- Arkansas governor signs medical conscience objections law
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Ukraine: 4 soldiers dead in mortar attack in country's east
- BC-GLF--Kenya Savannah Classic Scores
- Flyers make ugly plunge from contenders to a mess in March
- EU, Poland urge Belarus to release Polish minority leaders
- Raiders sign WR Willie Snead to 1-year deal
- Prosecutors add 3 fraud charges against Missouri lawmaker
- German courts convict 2 men of killing women
- Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder
- Oregon St's Tinkle looks to daughter for Sweet 16 advice
- Sacrifices paying off for foreign players in women's tourney
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Tech company founder gets 8 years in prison for stock fraud
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Biden assails Georgia voting law as an 'atrocity'
- Hinch says Mize will be in rotation for Tigers
- Hagel creating chances for Blackhawks with speed, work ethic
- Xabi Alonso stays at Sociedad, ending talk of Gladbach move
- Bauers gets nod as Indians' opening-day starter at first
- L Brands, Oxford Industries rise; MSG Networks, NIO fall
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Myanmar military promises new elections, threatens protesters
- Champion Miocic sees improved Ngannou before UFC 260 rematch
- Bears sign former Chiefs RB Williams to 1-year contract
- Sao Paulo governor seeks tests of 1st Brazilian COVID-19 jab
- UN-backed program laments vaccine supply woes, looks to US
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- UN renews mandate of North Korea experts, asks missile probe
- Mother knows best: Jones savors chance to stay in Green Bay
- Business Highlights
- Business as usual: Thousands cross Mexico's southern border
- VP to focus on border diplomacy; no immediate plans to visit
- Sabres begin overhaul by trading Eric Staal to Canadiens
- Virginia House speaker calls for July marijuana legalization
- Indiana nurse allegedly removed COVID-19 patient's oxygen
- Florida loses 4th player in 3 days as Osifo enters portal
- Zach Wilson shines in passing drills at BYU pro day
- BC-US--Index, US
- Feds charge Arizona man in National Guard holdup in Texas
- Moving on at Miami: Osaka has won 22 consecutive matches
- EXPLAINER: What does Georgia's new GOP election law do?
- News outlet Indian Country Today has new a owner: itself
- Pirates prospect Gonzales focusing on present, not future
- Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer
- Cavs buy out Drummond, center eyes signing with contender
- Arizona GOP wants felony for protesters who damage statues
- Canadian judge denies bail for fashion mogul Peter Nygard
- LSU coach accused of ignoring sexual harassment complaint
- Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
- Defense contractor pleads guilty to sharing classified info
- 2023 Tour de France to start in Spain’s Basque Country
- Michigan attorney general ends campus probe tied to Nassar
- Wales wins the Six Nations after rival France loses to Scotland 27-23
- Scotland 27, France 23
- McCullers, Astros finalize deal adding $85M for 2022-26
- AP source: Fournette agrees to 1-year deal to stay with Bucs
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Six Nations Champions
- Twins coach Mike Bell, brother of Reds manager, dies at 46
- What To Watch: Baylor-Villanova, Bueckers-Clark at NCAAs
- Proposed Arizona mine passes federal regulatory hurdle
- García sent to minors by Yanks, leaving Germán to start
- Working as COVID nurse changes Brazilian referee's outlook
- Braves option Bryse Wilson for brief stay at alternate site
- FAA investigating pilot whose X-rated rant was recorded
- Daily Mail seeks to reverse order denying trial credentials
- FEMA vaccination sites to close as California ramps up shots
- DeSean Jackson found 'perfect time' for LA return with Rams
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Shaka Smart leaves Texas to take over Marquette's program
- Wisconsin hires Marisa Moseley as women's basketball coach
- 'Treating us like robots': Amazon workers seek union
- PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Par Scores
- PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Scores
- 6N: France gifts Scotland historic win and Wales the title
- Cunningham, who boosted Cards at bat and as exec, dies at 89
- Tennessee's governor signs transgender athlete bill
- Mavs star Luka Doncic sits out because of back tightness
- Column: Trans athletes a non-issue but discrimination real
- Dick Stockton wraps up memorable 55-year announcing career
- California construction workers find 2 people living in cave
- Red Sox lefty Rodriguez scratched for opener with 'dead arm'
- Boston Pride top Toronto Six 6-2 in NWHL semifinals
- NASCAR goes for first ride through the dirt at Bristol
- Coast guard cooperation signifies strong Taiwan-U.S. relations: Foreign minister
- Campos, Zanotti, Suh share lead in Dominican Republic
- Osbourne off 'The Talk' after inquiry into racism discussion
- Taiwan's baseball team sets record with 156 ceremonial first pitches
- Taiwanese dramas to be featured at Irish film festival
- Garcia comes up aces on a frenetic Friday at Match Play
- Canadian government OK's reduced quarantine for NHL players
- Dylan Frittelli gives weekend at Match Play a No. 64 seed
- North Korea snaps back at Biden over criticism of launches
- Car bomb wounds 19 in town in western Colombia
- Ovechkin scores twice, red-hot Capitals shut out Devils 4-0
- Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader
- Belgium's support for Taiwan reflects friendly bilateral relations
- Harden, Griffin help Nets hold off Pistons 113-111
- Paul, Ayton lead Suns past Raptors for 30th victory
- Tatum, Smart help Celtics end Bucks' winning streak
- Wie West misses cut, Park holds 1-shot lead at Kia Classic
- Powell scores 22 in Portland debut as Blazers topple Magic
- Xinjiang sanctions landmark moment in global response to China
- Towns scores 29 as TWolves come back to beat Rockets 107-101
- Nikola Jokic has 37 points, Nuggets beat Pelicans 113-108
- Arkansas firefighter quits after hitting Asian American man
- Steel, Jones lead Ducks to 4-1 win over Blues
- Richards' hat trick puts Minnesota in NWHL finals
- Monk scores 32 as Hornets hold on to beat Heat 110-105
- Alex Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Devils 4-0
- Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Doncic-less Mavs, 109-94
- Harden, Griffin help Nets beat Pistons 113-111
- Oberg undergoes surgery for blood clots in pitching elbow
- LeBlanc added to big league roster by Orioles; Davis on IL
- Ex-Tokyo Olympics chief again criticized for sexist comment
- Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter throws 7 more hitless innings
- Chargers, QB Chase Daniel agree to 1-year deal
- Mother of Black student says teacher made racist rant
- NBA-leading Jazz beat Grizzlies for 18th straight home win
- Afghanistan: US intelligence warns Biden against troop pullout
- Today in History
- Trains collide in southern Egypt, killing at least 32
- Modi's party seeks big win as 2 key Indian states vote
- Former Trump adviser takes prominent role in voting battle
- Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul
- The eviction moratorium is expiring. What will Biden do?
- John Collins' career-high 38 points lead Hawks past Warriors
- Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks
- Dvorak scores twice, Coyotes beat Sharks 5-2
- 4 combine on 7th no-hitter in Oregon State history
- India: State elections go ahead despite virus surge
- Lakers rally past Cavaliers to snap 4-game losing streak
- Protests in Myanmar as junta chief marks Armed Forces Day
- Stastny has goal, assist to help Jets hold off Flames, 3-2
- UN commission urges equality for women in decision-making
- Taiwan premier calls record incursion of Chinese warplanes 'unnecessary'
- Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
- Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
- Scott thinks Pac-12's NCAA run will bode well for future
- Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
- Israelis gather for Passover, celebrating freedom from virus
- Xinjiang cotton is a human rights issue: Taiwan legislative speaker
- Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases imported from Indonesia, US and Philippines
- Spurred by lockdown, Spain gives 4-day week a try
- Poland plans pensions for dogs, horses in state employment
- Balmy weather forecast for Taiwan over weekend
- Taiwan to observe Earth Hour Saturday evening
- Building collapses in Egypt's capital killing 5, injuring 24
- Taiwan donates US$250,000 to fight Ebola virus
- Some Poles flout virus rules as harder lockdown takes effect
- Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews ash, debris in new eruption
- UK protesters scuffle with police during rally over new law
- Taiwan welcomes appointment of Daniel Kritenbrink to State Department for Asian affairs
- Calls for change for women's rights in French sports
- Railway traffic resumes after deadly crash in southern Egypt
- Foreigners flock to Serbia for coronavirus jabs
- Belarus: DW correspondent detained during Minsk protests
- Indian cricket great Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19
- Taiwan reports 4 new serious adverse events in vaccine recipients
- Iran, China sign strategic long-term cooperation agreement
- 5,000 attend rock concert in Barcelona after COVID-19 screen
- Shots, and a musical serenade, at NYC vaccination center
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- The Latest: Britain says variant booster ready by September
- Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation
- Myanmar media say security forces have killed 91 people in deadliest day since last month's military coup
- AP Week in Pictures: Global
- Prosecutors struggle with consistent story in Jan. 6 cases
- Manchester United women's team makes its Old Trafford debut
- Turkey: Thousands protest exit from domestic violence treaty
- Vaccines haven't cured loneliness in New York nursing homes
- Vice presidents' policy projects come with political risks
- As daily deaths near 4,000, worst may lie ahead for Brazil
- Many history interpreters of color carry weight of racism
- Verstappen leads practice for Bahrain GP ahead of qualifying
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Floyd spurred broad push for change globally, activists say
- Howard Schnellenberger, 87, Miami, Louisville coach, dies
- For many motel dwellers, eviction ban provides no relief
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Beleaguered Syria suffers also due to Suez Canal closure
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Chen wins 3rd straight worlds, beating Olympic champ Hanyu
- Elite UK schools in spotlight over claims of misogyny, rape
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Charlottesville mayor's poem about city, racism 'hits nerve'
- Ukraine's president dismisses head of Constitutional Court
- Balky sign-ups complicate virus vaccinations for blind, deaf
- Bangladesh: 5 killed, dozens injured at anti-Modi rallies
- Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court
- Some Alaska Costco shoppers say ravens steal their groceries
- Authorities probe small plane crash at Alabama airport
- China sanctions US, Canadian officials over Xinjiang
- Women, LGBT people and students protest for rights in Turkey
- Boys shot while riding a dirt bike in Philadelphia; 1 dies
- India's Modi ends Bangladesh visit that sparked violence
- The Latest: Red Sox closer Matt Barnes tests positive
- AP source: Jay Bruce to make Yankees opening day roster
- Dzyuba nears Russia scoring record in 2-1 win over Slovenia
- Simona Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury
- Police in Belarus capital arrest more than 100 protesters
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Pablo Sandoval makes Braves' opening day roster
- Utah hires Utah State's Craig Smith as basketball coach
- US questions legality of Bolivian arrests of ex-officials
- Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy
- Miami Open Results
- Ravens adding wide receiver Sammy Watkins in 1-year deal
- Report: Center-left candidate in Germany favors EU army
- Gunman fires into crowd outside bar; 4 critically wounded
- Bruce, Sandoval on big league rosters, Maybin, Frazier cut
- Family of man held in Lebanon builds support for hostages
- Dutch players make rights statement ahead of Latvia match
- Love and basketball: UM's Howard faces his friend at FSU
- Duke guard Goldwire plans to leave as graduate transfer
- US waives FBI checks on caregivers at new migrant facilities
- Unbeaten Zags hope to take next step against Creighton
- Kentucky town rallies to restore beheaded Mother Goose
- Coronavirus: Barcelona holds music concert with 5,000 to test hygiene measures
- Brewers re-sign Jordan Zimmermann to minor league deal
- Cubs option infielder Nico Hoerner to Triple-A Iowa
- Hawkins, Northwest Missouri St. repeat as D-II champs 80-54
- Harman turns tables on Watson, Kuchar ousts Spieth in Austin
- San Diego breaks FCS record in 24-21 win over Presbyterian
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Lee runs for 221 yards, Delaware beats Rhode Island 35-21
- What To Watch: Michigan seeks to keep Big Ten alive in NCAAs
- Gordon, McGee eager to lead Nuggets toward deep playoff run
- Netherlands beats Latvia 2-0; Turkey downs Norway 3-0
- Morin's 1st career goal lifts Flyers past Rangers 2-1
- Bruins win 3-2 to extend Sabres skid to 17 straight losses
- MATCHDAY: France seeks 1st group win; England in Albania
- Bonoffski's 32-yard FG gets Davidson past Morehead St. 24-21
- Belarus rallies to beat Estonia 4-2 in WCup qualifying
- Top-ranked James Madison grinds past William & Mary 38-10
- Hoosman leads Northern Iowa over Western Illinois 34-20
- US veterans prepping youth for tough World Cup qualifiers
- Oberg on 60-day injured list after blood-clot issue in arm
- Sluka ignites Holy Cross in 34-24 win over Fordham
- Nicholls St. scores 41 unanswered points, wallops UIW 75-45
- What a Mess: NASCAR worried about first Bristol dirt race
- Beavers bound for Elite Eight with 65-58 win over Loyola
- Mystic Guide wins 25th edition of Dubai World Cup
- PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Par Scores
- PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Scores
- Monmouth opens its season, beats Charleston Southern 35-17
- Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
- 2 in Seattle, San Francisco face anti-Asian hate charges
- Pickard, Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 3-1
- Morgan leads late VMI comeback in 36-31 win over Wofford
- Nationals send projected starting 3B Kieboom to minors
- Campos birdies 18th for share of lead in Dominican Republic
- Lawton scores two TDs, Stony Brook defeats Albany 21-7
- NCAA Sweet 16: Baylor beats Michigan in OT 78-75
- Portugal held 2-2 at Serbia, Luxembourg stuns Ireland 1-0
- Max Pacioretty scores in OT, Knights beat Avalanche 3-2
- US plays Honduras for berth in men's Olympic soccer in Japan
- NCAA Board of Governors chair expresses confidence in Emmert
- Holmes leads East Tennessee St. over Western Carolina 24-17
- Mariners uncertain about Kyle Lewis' status for opening day
- Mercer outlast Chattanooga and lightning in 35-28 win
- Alabama Shakes drummer facing child abuse charges
- Pacioretty lifts Golden Knights past Avs in West showdown
- Weber State scores 50-yard TD on final play, beats NAU
- Loyola Chicago's Moser says he's not ready to discuss future
- Pizano kicks winner as time expires, Missouri St. tops SIU
- Veteran infielder Todd Frazier opts out of deal with Pirates
- Viola's Known Agenda prevails in Florida Derby at Gulfstream
- Indians trade RHP Plutko to Orioles for player or cash
- Indonesia: Several injured in church suicide bombing
- AP source: LaMarcus Aldridge to sign with Brooklyn Nets
- Portugal, Belgium held in WCup qualifying, Ireland shocked
- Nayar leads game-winning drive, Idaho beats SUU 33-32
- Eastern Washington burns Cal Poly 62-10 with 5 TD passes
- Bucknell plays first game in 490 days, beats Lafayette 38-13
- Welch leads Samford to blowout win over The Citadel 55-7
- Close range: Baylor grinds to Elite 8 in 62-51 win ova 'Nova
- Lamar starts fast, holds off Northwestern State 31-23
- Washington's 3 TDs help Valparaiso sink Butler 28-25
- Tompkins’ 4-yard run lifts UC Davis over Idaho State 31-27
- Indiana in first Elite Eight with 73-70 win over NC State
- Mancuso, Richmond beat Elon 31-17
- Oregon State is 18th double-digit seed in NCAA Elite Eight
- Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel wins Kazmaier Award
- Alabama State-Ark-Pine Bluff cancelled due to weather
- Bueckers, UConn beat Clark, Iowa in women's Sweet 16
- Baylor defense too much for Villanova in flat 2nd half
- Inbee Park takes 5-shot lead in bid for elusive Kia win
- Baylor goes inside, muscles past Villanova into Elite Eight
- Williams, Bueckers lead UConn past Iowa in NCAA Sweet 16
- Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup
- New Zealand wins toss, bats in 1st T20 vs. Bangladesh
- Rust's hat trick leads Penguins past Islanders 6-3
- Davis' jumper gives Arkansas 72-70 win over Oral Roberts
- LeBron James, Chadwick Boseman honored at NAACP Image Awards
- Myanmar: Defense chiefs from 12 countries condemn protest deaths
- Necas scores twice as Hurricanes top Lightning 4-3
- 1 dead, six injured in stabbing attack at Canadian library
- Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers
- Oklahoma City police kill inmate who took officer hostage
- Tarleton State shuts out Northeastern State 38-0
- Westbrook, Wizards beat Pistons 106-92 despite Beal injury
- Porter scores 25 points, Rockets beat Timberwolves 129-107
- Boston Pride edges Minnesota 4-3 for NWHL Isobel Cup[
- Predators beat Blackhawks 3-1 for 4th straight win
- Hurricanes' Chris Lykes now says he'll enter transfer portal
- Poeltl, DeRozan lead Spurs past Bulls in Vucevic's debut
- Burks, Barrett help Knicks beat Giannis-less Bucks
- Ekblad's goal in OT gives Panthers 4-3 win over Stars
- Oral Roberts' run in NCAAs ends, memories to last a lifetime
- Tatum scores 27 points, Celtics rally to beat Thunder 111-94
- Mitchell scores 35, leads Jazz past Grizzlies 126-110
- Williamson scores 38, Pelicans use late run to top Mavericks
- Today in History
- Mexico's real COVID-19 death toll now stands at over 321,000
- Dixie State beats former conference foe Fort Lewis 60-0
- City holds distanced ceremonies for mass shooting victims
- Houston's defense locks in, beats Syracuse 62-46 in NCAAs
- Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps
- Francis Ngannou stops Miocic, claims UFC heavyweight title
- Police: 2 suicide bombers detonate outside Catholic cathedral on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, wounding several people
- Leonard leads Clippers past 76ers in Rivers' first game back
- 6 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in northern Mexico
- Kings beat Cavs on Barnes' 3-pointer at the buzzer
- Kessel hat trick lifts Coyotes past Sharks 4-0
- Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt
- Armenian prime minister to step down in April
- 2 tugboats speed to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
- Gaudreau responds with 2 assists as Flames beat Jets 4-2
- US lawmakers reintroduce Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act
- UK variant hunters lead global race to stay ahead of COVID
- Longest-serving bookseller among 25,000 Czech virus victims
- Beijing enveloped in hazardous sandstorm, second time in two weeks
- BC-GLF--Puntacana Resort Championship Scores
- Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
- BC-GLF--Kia Classic Scores
- WGC-Dell Match Play Results
- UMD tops North Dakota in record 5 OTs to reach Frozen Four
- German submarines fitted with Russian technology: report
- England wins toss, elects to field in final ODI vs. India
- Water sports to be allowed off famed beach near Taiwan’s Hualien
- Myanmar protests continue a day after more than 100 killed
- Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
- Netherlands: Churchgoers breaking COVID rules attack journalists
- The Latest: No crowds at Holy Week ceremonies amid pandemic
- Albania starts mass COVID vaccinations before tourist season
- UK eases lockdown but nervously eyes European virus surge
- Slovakia PM offers to swap roles with finance minister
- UK working with anti-doping probe into rider's abnormal test
- SPHL Glance
- Merkel's bloc dips in polls 6 months before German vote
- Harare to host 3 T20s and 2 test matches against Pakistan
- Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?
- Pope on pandemic's second year: Weariness, economic hardship
- Taiwan condemns junta following Myanmar's bloodiest day since coup
- Path from Clinton to Biden takes U-turn on debt, trade, more
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Court fight against Georgia voting overhaul no sure thing
- New York lawmakers finalize agreement to legalize recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21
- Before the Ever Given: A look at the crises that closed Suez
- New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana
- Taiwanese fishing boat launch goes awry
- Bangladeshi protesters clash with police during strike
- Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases
- Taiwan's Treasure Hill Light Festival to run through May 9
- Palau president arrives in Taiwan to initiative 'travel bubble'
- Weather to be hot and dry this week
- Armenia premier confirms he will step down to allow election
- Foreign nationals urge more accessibility to nature trails in Taiwan
- Global Forecast-Asia
- COVID: Paris doctors warn of 'catastrophe' on the horizon
- Sudan and main rebel group restart peace talks
- Kansas county mulls changing creek's racially loaded name
- Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death
- Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd's death
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- Miami Open Results
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- In Minneapolis, an immigrant street struggles to recover
- Census data delay scrambles plans for state redistricting
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey
- Jurors in ex-officer's high-profile trial face heavy burden
- Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths
- France beats Kazakhstan for 1st win in WC qualifying group
- In Brazil, moms are bearing the brunt of pandemic's blow
- Kluber to follow Yankees' Cole, Taillon to skip 1st turn
- Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand
- Musah tied to the US with appearance at Northern Ireland
- Rebels besiege town in northern Mozambique for fifth day
- Insurer CEO eyes future filled with telehealth, home visits
- Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR after Ronaldo's complaints
- Osaka makes 4th round in Miami for 1st time with walkover
- Romanian woman, 104, says vaccine "only way" to end pandemic
- White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win F1 season-opener
- Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
- 4 found dead in separate Austria, Switzerland shootings
- Kurdish-led Syria forces nab 9 in raid in IS-supporters camp
- Average US price of gas jumps a nickel per gallon to $2.94
- Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week
- Denmark becomes latest team to focus attention on Qatar
- Rangers will have vets Kennedy, Bush in backend of bullpen
- Kane back scoring for England in 2-0 win over Albania
- Slovak premier resigns to end crisis over Russian vaccine
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Virginia Beach man killed by police played college football
- Reyna, Pulisic lead US over Northern Ireland 2-1 in friendly
- Many Brazilians disregard the pleas to stay at home
- Brewers' Topa undergoes MRI, will start year on injured list
- Spain beats Georgia with late goal in World Cup qualifying
- Memphis wins NIT title with 77-64 win over Mississippi State
- Auschwitz museum slams New Yorker Holocaust piece on Poland
- San Francisco 'dope lawyer' to the stars Brian Rohan dies
- The Latest: COVID forces postponement of FCS game at Wagner
- LHP Allen makes Cleveland's roster, role still undecided
- Adam Yates wins 100th edition of Tour of Catalonia
- Ngannou eyes Jones for first UFC heavyweight title defense
- Scheffler and Horschel in All-American final for Match Play
- Duquesne clinches NEC regular season crown beating Bryant
- Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday
- Canada-Cayman Islands World Cup qualified delayed to Monday
- Capitals hold on to beat Rangers for 10th win in 11 games
- Hundreds of migrants intercepted off the coast of Libya
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- AP source: Hoosiers to hire Mike Woodson as coach
- US lawmakers decry violence against Asians in Georgia visit
- Helicopter crashes in Alaska killing 5, seriously injuring 1
- Unbeaten Zags keep rolling with 83-65 rout of Creighton
- Infant found alive after Egypt building collapse
- DeBique's 154 yards running sends Long Island past Merrimack
- Mulkey, Schwartz lead Rice past Ole Miss for WNIT title
- Booker's 35 points leads Suns past Hornets 101-97 in OT
- Dallas street renamed for man killed by ex-cop in apartment
- Italy extends perfect qualifying streak with win in Bulgaria
- Florida big man Castleton enters NBA draft for feedback
- Europe's top teams win WC qualifiers as Swiss move goalposts
- Stanford romps into Elite Eight, 89-62 over Missouri State
- 2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at convenience store
- Germany beats Romania in WCup qualifying, Iceland flounders
- MadBum gets opening day start on mound for Diamondbacks
- Highly regarded prospect Jazz Chisholm wins Marlins' 2B job
- Denmark routs Moldova 8-0 after pre-game T-shirt protest
- 'Tragic': 3 kids among 5 dead after Arkansas apartment fire
- La. Tech rallies, beats Colorado St. in NIT consolation game
- Mexico leader descries beer, milk production in arid areas
- Red Wings score 3 in 3rd period to surge past Jackets 4-1
- Final Four drought will end for either Baylor or Arkansas
- Joel Dahmen wins at windy Punta Cana for 1st PGA Tour title
- Starling leads Tennessee State to 26-24 win over UT-Martin
- Elite 8 matchup pits coaches succeeding in family business
- Predators sign defenseman David Farrance to entry-level deal
- Indonesia oil refinery fire prompts evacuation
- Andre Drummond says he's joining LA Lakers for playoff race
- SE Missouri St. makes lead last in win over Tennessee Tech
- Houston, Oregon State bring defensive focus to Midwest final
- Capitals beat Rangers 5-4 for 10th victory in 11 games.
- Inside job: Michigan goes to the paint to top FSU 76-58
- 4 police investigated in woman's death in Mexican resort
- Sister recovering from leukemia now rooting Staley in person
- Panthers' Ekblad taken off ice on stretcher with leg injury
- Murray St. stays perfect with rally over E. Illinois
- Horschel outlasts Scheffler in sloppy final of Match Play
- Czech billionaire killed in Alaska helicopter crash
- UN rights investigator Agnes Callamard named Amnesty chief
- Manson scores in OT to lead Ducks to 3-2 win over Blues
- COVID: England begins easing lockdown
- US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer
- Blackwood makes 40 saves for 1st SO, Devils stop Bruins 1-0
- Mad Bum gets opener for D-backs; Kluber is Yanks' No. 2
- French pharma giant found guilty over deadly diet pill
- Ekblad injured in Panthers' 4-1 win over Stars
- Louisville beats Oregon 60-42, heads to women's Elite Eight
- Timme, top-seeded Gonzaga roll past Creighton to Elite Eight
- ACC ends forgettable season with early NCAA Tournament exit
- Inbee Park wins Kia Classic in LPGA Tour season debut
- Top-seeded Stanford thrashes Missouri State in women's NCAAs
- N. Korea accuses UN of double standard over missile firings
- Man fires gun at Everglades park rangers; later arrested
- Horschel takes Match Play; Park wins Kia Classic in return
- Former CDC chief Redfield says he thinks COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab
- McCollum, Lillard lead Blazers past Raptors 122-117
- Rhenus Logistics Thailand Opens New Free Zone Warehouse at KM 23
- No. 11 UCLA beats 'Bama 88-78 in OT to reach Elite Eight
- Devin Booker, Suns outlast Hornets in OT, improve to 31-14
- Floyd family, leaders hold prayer service on eve of trial
- Chile delays constitutional assembly election over pandemic
- Asia shares, dollar look to US infrastructure spree
- Mexico City air pollution spikes to 6 times acceptable limit
- COVID: Can 'double mutant' variant reverse India's pandemic gains?
- Hundreds evacuated from fire at Indonesian oil refinery
- Margrethe Vestager: EU antitrust czar and Big Tech's fiercest opponent
- UN negotiating with China for unfettered access to Xinjiang
- Josi lifts Predators past Blackhawks 3-2 for 5th straight
- Overseas Tokyo ticket holders may get only partial refunds
- 1 Iowa State student dies, 1 missing after boating accident
- Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
- Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
- Gordon scores 13 in Denver debut, a 126-102 win over Hawks
- Oats salutes Tide rather than lament missed free throws
- Shooter at Kansas Jewish centers appeals death sentence
- Video of Floyd arrest may appear early at ex-cop's trial
- Today in History
- Nike shoes sell out in China despite calls for boycott over Xinjiang cotton
- Swiss banker to Venezuelan kleptocrats becomes star witness
- USC shuts down Oregon 82-68 to end 20-year Elite Eight wait
- AP Exclusive: Pandemic means far fewer eyes on kids' welfare
- Swiss banker to Venezuela's ruling elite turns star witness
- Container ship stuck in Suez Canal 'partially refloated'
- AP Exclusive: Pandemic means far fewer eyes on kids' welfare
- Thousands flee into Thailand following Myanmar air strikes
- Asian stocks advance on vaccine, stimulus optimism
- Night market to return to Taiwan's Taichung after 168-day halt
- AP sources: SolarWinds hack got emails of top DHS officials
- Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self
- Diggers and dredgers struggle to free ship blocking Suez Canal
- Lakers hold off Magic 96-93, win again without LeBron, Davis
- Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
- F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Results
- Suez Canal blockage adds to pressure points in global trade
- US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
- Hong Kong veteran actor Liu Kai-chi dies at 66
- Indians celebrate Holi festival despite COVID-19 surge
- This Week: Consumer confidence, CarMax earns, jobs report
- Draft of WHO-China report obtained by AP says the coronavirus likely spread from animals to humans, lab leak unlikely
- Ducks can't find answers to solve Southern California again
- Australia's leader makes Cabinet moves after sex scandals
- China cuts taxes to spur semiconductor development
- Missing endangered bird from Australia located in Taiwan
- Pleas for more aid to Syria: 'We don't have nearly enough'
- Credit Suisse faces possible loss from hedge fund default
- Billy Horschel wins Match Play when he least expects it
- Call me by my name: Rome school backs transgender students
- National Day fireworks to take place in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
- Merkel blames German 'perfectionism' for current virus woes
- Myanmar coup: ASEAN split over the way forward
- Asian stocks mixed amid vaccine, stimulus optimism
- Taiwanese singer Abao releases new album
- Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Philippines
- NCAA tourney hits halfway point, still the field vs. Gonzaga
- Comba Telecom Launches Multi-RAT Multi-Band Open Radio Solution
- French pharma firm faces verdict for deadly diet pill
- Indians gather for Holi celebrations as virus cases surge
- China pressures brands to reject reports of Xinjiang abuses
- Obama family matriarch has died in a Kenyan hospital at 99
- Newlywed militant suspects blamed in Indonesia church attack
- Taiwanese groups criticize Chinese claims made at Anchorage summit
- Taiwan becoming less likely to purchase COVID vaccine from BioNTech
- Hong Kong Baptist University-led research unlocks the genomic secrets of organisms that thrive in extreme deep-sea environments
- Happy Monday: England embarks on major easing of lockdown
- Hong Kong: Oscars won't be aired for first time in 60 years
- Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
- AP Interview: Japan urges EU to ensure stable vaccine export
- WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
- Pakistani court commutes death sentence, after 23 years
- China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
- Senators back Taiwan's bid to host 1st US customs preclearance in Indo-Pacific
- US promotes English teacher training base in southern Taiwan amid closer ties
- The Latest: Portugal tightens COVID-19 flight restrictions
- Taipei MRT fines belligerent fare jumper
- Taiwan travel agencies observe slow sales for tours to Palau
- Margrethe Vestager: Big Tech’s Fiercest Opponent
- Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash
- Afghan group probes reports of 20 civilians killed in Khost
- US and India hold 2-day naval drill to counter China
- Luis Enrique concerned about Spain's struggles in qualifiers
- ICU cases creep toward new peak in French virus surge
- EU commissioner visits refugee facilities on Greek islands
- Ireland's qualifying campaign sinking, coach under pressure
- Injured Lewandowski out of England-Poland, doubt for Bayern
- Stuck ship thrusts sleepy Suez Canal village into limelight
- No Oscars or sensitive art spark Hong Kong censorship fears
- Taiwan says tracks intruding Chinese aircraft with missiles, not always scrambling
- Liz Weston: If you need to find tax help, try DIY first
- German government buys stake in defense supplier Hensoldt
- Ibrahimovic adapts to mentor role with Sweden after comeback
- Chinachem Group Teams Up with HKSTP to Accelerate Smart City, Startup Development and Pilot-first Technology Adoption in Hong Kong
- Spain targets Africa in boost of diplomatic, business ties
- VinFuture has had more than 500 official nominators from 36 countries
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Hungary first in European Union for vaccinations, and deaths
- Coronavirus: Will EU soon roll out Sputnik V vaccine?
- Man jailed for sabotage of German high-speed railway line
- Pope grants German archbishop faulted over abuse 'time out'
- Asia Pacific Real Estate Investment Volumes Forecast to Hit USD165 Billion in 2021
- Vatican punishes Polish churchmen for alleged abuse cover-up
- MATCHDAY: Portugal looks to bounce back in WC qualifying
- 2nd-division match postponed in Spain because of coronavirus
- Houghton Mifflin shedding consumer books for $349 million
- Pakistan launches anti-polio drive amid surge in coronavirus
- Taipei to offer kids free amusement park admission during upcoming holiday
- Number of foreigners moving to Germany hits 10-year low
- Visiting Palau president praises Taiwan partnership, rejects China's 'sticks'
- Egypt orders 8 workers detained after deadly train collision
- Ticket fraud most common offense on Taipei MRT
- Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737 Max planes
- Japan, Indonesia seek to improve Myanmar situation
- Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc and Bruker Biospin Announce Strategic Partnership for the Global Distribution of CIL's NMR Solvents
- Suez Canal service firm says massive container ship that was stuck in vital waterway has been set free, on the move
- UK agency: Vaccination rates lowest among older Black people
- Gunmen kill elected official, policeman in Kashmir attack
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Philippines reports record daily rise of 10,016 coronavirus cases
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- Ban on renter evictions during COVID-19 pandemic is extended
- NBA Leaders
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- European women's soccer vision sees place for indie clubs
- SPHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- EXPLAINER: What to know about the Amazon union vote
- AP PHOTOS: For migrants at border, both opportunity and risk
- Former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd goes on trial
- A Soviet-era legacy, Lada cars awaken passions for Cubans
- Republican announces run for Murkowski’s Alaska Senate seat
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Secondary help: Vikings bring back Alexander, add Woods
- African basketball league to go ahead in Rwanda in May
- A key to bridging the political divide: Sit down and talk?
- Sen. Thom Tillis says he'll have surgery for prostate cancer
- Chiefs bolster pass rush with deal for tackle Jarran Reed
- Hung Fook Tong Announces 2020 Annual Results
- Outrage grows over police custody death in Mexico
- Spurs add Dieng to front line after Aldridge departure
- Myanmar pageant contender calls for urgent international aid
- World's Largest Truckstop owners endow Iowa football program
- Israel's political stalemate to land at Rivlin's doorstep
- Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law
- Search resumes for Iowa State student after boating accident
- NY social service agency sued for not allowing X gender mark
- Miami Open Results
- Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar
- US eases student loan relief for those with disabilities
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Economist who pulled Albania out of 1997 anarchy dead at 58
- Police: 'No idea' why man shot 5 people before killing self
- Cards to send Miklos, Hudson, Bader to IL to start season
- Pakistan's president says he's positive for coronavirus
- What To Watch: Remaining Final Four spots up for grabs
- New lawsuit challenges Georgia's GOP-backed election law
- ATP Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Funeral Mass celebrated Monday for slain Colorado officer
- Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
- US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue
- US offers $10 million reward for info on Hezbollah operative
- Barty goes distance, tops Azarenka to reach Miami quarters
- Belarus opens terrorism probe against opposition leader
- EU top officials to meet Turkish president next week
- Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
- New Yorkers 30 and over can get COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
- AP source: Canadian government panel on immunization recommends pause on AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 55
- North Macedonia: Census postponed due to coronavirus spread
- Canadian panel recommends AstraZeneca pause for under 55
- Suspected extremists attack in northern Ivory Coast; 3 dead
- France heightens pressure on Lebanon to form government
- Romanian man arrested in Greece over Swiss watch theft
- Infant son of Browns WR Switzer to undergo surgery in Boston
- Formula One Points Leaders
- Formula One Schedule-Winners
- Army hires Missy Traversi as women’s basketball coach
- Iowa's Lee, Minnesota's Steveson share wrestling's top award
- Appellate court arguments set for Charleston church shooter
- Metcalf loves her 'weirdo B storyline' on TV's 'The Conners'
- Israel urges citizens to avoid UAE, citing Iranian threat
- Flyers hope practice pulls G Hart out of season-long funk
- Nationwide joins growing list of NWSL sponsors
- Woodson presents rebuilding vision to get Hoosiers on track
- New Mexico sues US over proposed nuclear waste storage plans
- Truex routs Bristol field on dirt to win his 1st Truck race
- The Latest: Chattanooga football calls off its spring season
- Uber deal: Twins lock up pitcher Dobnak for long term
- Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild
- Rebels leave beheaded bodies in streets of Mozambique town
- Vols crack Top 10, hope to build momentum from sweep of LSU
- Capitol riot suspect wore 'I Was There' shirt when arrested
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Colts add depth to offensive line with Hunt, Davenport
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Safety Josh Jones returns to Jacksonville on 1-year deal
- Israel to investigate police shooting of disabled Arab man
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Upstate woman said Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on her cheek
- English 2nd-tier clubs secure more than $160M in funding
- At least 11 more states to open virus vaccines to all adults
- Virginia lawmakers ban police use of facial recognition
- Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton agrees to extension
- Aguero to leave Man City at end of season after 10 years
- Arizona signs veteran safety Shawn Williams to 1-year deal
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Texas trooper wounded in shooting not expected to survive
- Steelers CB Sutton ready to step into starting role
- Anti-restriction protests held in Romania as virus surges
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- MLB to relax virus protocols when 85% on field vaccinated
- Tennessee floods claim fifth victim; more rain on the way
- Guatemala declares emergency measures as new caravan rumored
- Credit Suisse, People's Bancorp fall; Boeing, Bluebird rise
- What's ahead? NFL owners to meet about upcoming season
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- China approves Hong Kong electoral system reform bill
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests
- Alternative bidders emerge for newspaper chain Tribune
- CDC head warns of "impending doom" as travel bookings rise
- UCLA-Michigan conjures up more memorable images of March
- EXPLAINER: Pandemic shapes ex-officer's trial in Floyd death
- No Odor on Rangers in '21; team moving on from longtime 2B
- Fugitive Italian mobster is arrested in Lisbon COVID clinic
- Not just offense: Gonzaga trusts defense entering USC game
- Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein ex-girlfriend
- Business Highlights
- Claims against Cuomo: A look at the women's allegations
- Wulbrun hired as basketball coach at University of Denver
- BC-US--Index, US
- Rizzo cuts off talks with Cubs as free agency looms
- Prosecutors say deadly California stabbing was seen on Zoom
- NBA picks July 29 as date for this season's draft
- AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US
- Kuhl's the rule; Pirates name Chad Kuhl opening day starter
- Myanmar protests: Death toll passes 500
- AP Interview: 49ers' Hannah Gordon works for women's equity
- Mount Rushmore closed amid 'active and dangerous' wildfires
- UN: Increase in child migrants through dangerous Darien Gap
- With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB
- Arkansas Senate OKs ban on treatments for transgender youth
- Yankees slugger Judge scratched from lineup due to illness
- NY Giants grab another free agent, sign DT Danny Shelton
- Braithwaite on 99no in leading West Indies to 287-7 on Day 1
- Police: Oklahoma jail worker beaten, stabbed by inmates
- Bush making much different comeback for Rangers this time
- Olympic failures show structural issues for US Soccer, MLS
- Kentucky adds 2,000-point scorer Kellan Grady from Davidson
- Shaka Smart back home, eager to revitalize Marquette hoops
- Cowboys sign Kazee, another Quinn connection from Atlanta
- Maryland votes to nix state song, a Confederate call to arms
- Bidens pay tribute at Vietnam Veterans Memorial
- Review: Once more unto the breach in 'Godzilla vs. Kong'
- 3 men charged in Virginia Beach shootings appear in court
- Georgia nears limiting citizen arrests after Black man slain
- Ample opportunities for viewers to follow Chauvin trial
- Biden wants $4T infrastructure package approved over summer
- Rizzo ends talks; Odor getting cut; restrictions to loosen
- Brewers' Topa out at least half of season with elbow strain
- Bolsonaro forced into Cabinet reshuffle, fires top diplomat
- Ex-CEO ordered to respond to McDonald's information requests
- Buffalo Bills' home gets new name: Highmark Stadium
- Westminster dog show won't have spectators due to virus
- Logano takes the checkered flag in a haze of Bristol dirt
- Florida says Ekblad had surgery, likely to miss 12 weeks
- South Dakota governor kills transgender bill, but orders ban
- Mexico president seeks to clamp down on private gas stations
- EXPLAINER: In ex-cop's trial, defense promises video too
- Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean leader a 'parrot'
- N. Korea calls South's leader 'a parrot raised by America'
- Astros returning to Houston on Monday to receive vaccine
- Unbeaten Gonzaga staying loose as tourney winds down
- Home confinement for man, mother charged in Capitol riot
- UConn reaches 13th straight Final Four, beating Baylor 69-67
- Texas men's swim coach retires days after 15th NCAA title
- Effective April 1, 2021: itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions will operate as NTT DATA Business Solutions
- Kentucky bill curbs governor's choice to fill Senate vacancy
- Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84
- UN experts pull back on corruption claims against Yemen
- Flyers rally to 4-3 OT win, as Sabres winless skid hits 18
- Westbrook records 16th triple-double, Wizards beat Pacers
- Trash scavengers who help keep cities clean plea for vaccine
- DeSmith stars in relief, Penguins edge Islanders 2-1
- Online Florist M FLORIST Takes Flower Arrangement to a New Height
- Oregon State's dream NCAA tourney run ends in crushing loss
- Oilers edge Maple Leafs in OT with 3-2 win
- Harden has triple-double, Irving 27 as Nets edge Wolves
- Asia shares set to rise as broader worries about hedge fund default ease
- Zion scores 28, Pelicans beat Boston 115-109
- Heat snap a 6-game losing streak with 98-88 win over Knicks
- Doncic scores 25; Mavericks roll past Thunder 127-106
- Rookies lead Pistons over Raptors 118-104
- Valanciunas has season-best 30 points, Griz beat Rockets
- Marlins' reliever James Hoyt traded to Angels for cash
- CPA Australia: Strong customer focus leads to speedy recovery for Indonesian small businesses
- Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
- Fox, Holmes lead Kings by Spurs for 5th straight victory
- Angels add relievers Tony Watson and Steve Cishek
- Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win, hand Sabres 18th straight loss
- Taiwan weighing necessity of changing national emblem
- Japan asks Taiwan manufacturers to cooperate in chip production
- Jazz run win streak to 6 games with 114-75 win over Cavs
- Suncity Group Holdings Limited Reports Annual 2020 Results
- Afghanistan: 3 female polio workers shot dead
- Witness describes seeing Floyd 'slowly fade away'
- McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four
- Vietnam: Court convicts flight attendant for 'spreading' COVID
- Today in History
- YouTrip Launches $100 Referral Rewards with Continued Growth in Overseas E-commerce
- UConn back in Final Four behind freshman phenom Bueckers
- Grubauer gets 100th win as Avalanche beat Ducks 5-2
- Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer
- Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run
- One Good Thing: A Singapore skyline view for migrant workers
- Baylor beats Arkansas 81-72 for first Final Four in 71 years
- Clippers hit 19 3s, beat Bucks 129-105 for 6th win in a row
- Curry returns with 32 points, Warriors beat Bulls 116-102
- Pakistani PM, president COVID-positive following 1st dose of China's Sinopharm vaccine
- Brazil leader names new top diplomat amid Cabinet shake-up
- Nosek's go-ahead goal lifts Vegas past Kings, 4-1
- 10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- India Taiwan Association holds Republic Day event
- China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws
- Scheifele scores 2 as Jets beat Flames 5-1
- Why is North Korea testing weapons again?
- TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to enter landmark partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
- Taiwan’s KMT leader proposes talk with Chinese Communist Party
- Karlsson leads Sharks past Wild 4-3 in shootout
- Palau president visits Taiwan amid Chinese pressure
- Should Pakistan apologize to Bangladesh for the 1971 war?
- AXA launches AXA SmartHome Plus eVoucher
- GEODIS recognized as Core Carrier of Arkema China in Asia-Pacific
- Bangladesh wins toss, bowls in 2nd T20 against New Zealand
- Concussion replacements planned for National Rugby League
- Analysis: Triple-doubles no longer a rarity in the NBA
- Spanish resorts languish while Madrid hosts Europe's parties
- Taiwan reports 1 imported Covid case from UK
- Smart Factory Cyber Attacks Knock Out Production for Days
- SSY Group Limited announces 2020 annual results
- Column: Tyson, Holyfield and a walk down memory lane
- Taiwan shoe giant Pou Chen suspends Myanmar production
- Taiwan tech companies to hike laptop prices in 2nd quarter
- Asian shares mostly rise amid mixed market signs
- Some medical experts unconvinced about holding Tokyo Games
- Japan: Earliest cherry blossom season peak on record
- American Institute in Taiwan launches online auction website
- Syria says Assad, his wife have recovered from coronavirus
- German industrial union, employers reach pay agreement
- Baylor broils No. 3 Razorbacks, ready for even bigger game
- Taiwan reports its 1st influenza death of 2021
- Turkey reinstates restrictions after sharp virus cases rise
- BTS condemns anti-Asian racism, says they've experienced it
- Taiwan’s Asus introduces compact RTX 3060 graphics card
- Palau president has breakfast with founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn
- EU, UN hold talks to tackle Syria's humanitarian crisis
- Taiwanese companies hold online job fair in US
- Thailand denies sending fleeing villagers back to Myanmar
- Taiwan to recruit alternative military servicemen for foreign diplomacy
- World leaders call for international pandemic treaty
- Uni-Bio Science Group: 2020 Annual Results
- Cyberattacks on Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs increased 40-fold in 2020
- School plotters often were bullied, suffered from depression
- South Taipei Fun Carnival 2021 goes retro Japanese
- The Latest: Leaders call for pandemic preparedness treaty
- Dash Living Raises Over USD 8.8m Series A Financing from New, Existing Investors to Launch in Japan, Australia, Expand Further in Southeast Asia
- Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
- Taipei park visitors horrified by plants in pants
- 2 Poland players positive for virus before England qualifier
- EU commissioner holds migration talks with Greek officials
- Greece: Despite EU funds, migrant conditions still lacking
- Cristiano Ronaldo's armband up for auction in Serbia
- Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia
- ACU launches a gold token based on blockchain technology
- Afghan officials: 3 women working in polio drive killed
- Italian cycling team faces ban because of doping cases
- Leader of Merkel's party vows to boost German voters' trust
- Japan's famous cherry blossoms see early bloom amid warming
- Benzema to stand trial in October for alleged blackmail
- Vietnam flight attendant gets probation for quarantine slip
- Millennial Money: Prepare for COVID medical bills this year
- China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature
- North Carolina lawmakers hope to repeal voter literacy test
- China's aggression will get it no love: Palauan president
- German court upholds Mexico weapons sale convictions
- Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament
- April comes early: Volkswagen name change just a joke
- Two space fans get seats on billionaire's private flight
- German state of Berlin again suspends use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under 60 due to blood clot cases
- World champion Naser gets court date for doping rules case
- Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street
- Goldberg, Zendaya to be honored at Essence Hollywood awards
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Rebecca Welch first woman to referee in English men's league
- German state suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use for under-60s
- UK watchdog: Police acted correctly at vigil for slain woman
- Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous
- UEFA won't finalize new Champions League format until April
- Epic Games complains about Apple to UK competition watchdog
- Chelsea to face Porto in Champions League in neutral Spain
- Meteorologist accounts for ‘blood moon’ in Taipei sky
- Biden announces diverse first slate of judicial nominees
- 20,000 kg of US Fuji apples intercepted in Taiwan for excessive pesticide
- With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
- Writers from 4 continents up for International Booker Prize
- US home prices soared in January by most in seven years
- Dapper Labs, creators of NBA Top Shot, get $305M in funding
- 2026 Olympics plan for Cortina bobsled track, outdoor oval
- Haaland fits the bill as Aguero's replacement at Man City
- No convictions for ex-officers in St. Louis protest beating
- Rizzo returning to MLB Network as contributor on 'High Heat'
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Fresh vote fails to solve stalemate over new Catalan govt
- Donations for Asian American groups surge after killings
- Japan routs Mongolia 14-0 in World Cup qualifying
- Years later, Chickasaw remains returning to Mississippi home
- Puerto Rico to reopen 2 airports for airline flights
- Tanzania: 45 people died stampede to see ex-president's body
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- Virgin Galactic rolls out latest generation of spaceship
- English Standings
- LPGA opens major season in the desert, amateurs to Augusta
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Birds as revelations: Atwood writes foreword for Gibson book
- Japan, Indonesia sign arms transfer pact amid China concerns
- AP PHOTOS: Spring training is MLB's most charmed season
- DraftKings buys VSiN sports betting video broadcast company
- International Criminal Court appeals judges uphold Congolese warlord’s convictions, sentence for crimes against humanity
- Michigan fines barber over Capitol protest, other violations
- 'Lighting a fuse': Amazon vote may spark more union pushes
- Consumer confidence surges in March to highest point in year
- Elliott honors Kulwicki with 1992 championship paint scheme
- International court upholds Congolese warlord's conviction
- Slovak premier, government resign over Russian vaccine deal
- Cyprus' halloumi cheese wins EU protection
- SpaceX launches test rocket, breaks apart before landing
- Spain: German men arrested in probe of killing at party
- Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting boy arrested in Miami
- PGA Tour Schedule
- A look at President Biden's first 11 judicial nominees
- Fordham hires Villanova's Neptune to revive men's basketball
- US, China positive on pandemic treaty idea: WHO's Tedros
- Q P Group Delivers Outstanding 2020 Annual Performance
- Spain to exhume civil war victims from fascist-era basilica
- Supreme Court case could change the nature of college sports
- Popular Adirondack trailhead will require reservations
- California redwood falls on car, kills parents of 5 children
- IMF head: global growth prospects rising but dangers remain
- Lewandowski out 4 weeks, will miss Champions League quarters
- Obama family matriarch laid to rest in western Kenya
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Lawyers clash over $1B hydropower transmission corridor
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Official: Blinken to reverse Trump-era global rights blueprint that promoted conservative causes, dismissed LGBTQ rights
- Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
- Raised fists, kneeling during anthem OK at US Olympic trials
- States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic
- France rejects UN report its forces targeted Mali wedding
- Court lets woman's defamation suit vs. Trump proceed again
- Human parents feel for mama bear trying to corral her cubs
- GOP lawmakers take aim at Arizona renewable energy standards
- Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
- Chicago hospital CEO suspended after improper vaccinations
- Omar Payne joins growing list of players to leave Florida
- Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming
- French virus surge raises harrowing specter of ICU overloads
- Miami Open Results
- Ex-police chief seeks to avoid prison in hiring scandal
- Embattled Central African Republic president begins 2nd term
- Flyers place D Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers
- Federal charges leveled against man in Everglades shooting
- Memorial service held to honor slain Colorado police officer
- Sánchez reshuffles Cabinet to have 4 women in top jobs
- Mexican soldiers seized after Guatemalan killed near border
- Merkel, Macron, Putin discuss Sputnik V vaccine
- No ruling in case deciding fate of DACA immigration program
- Ally joins NWSL as national sponsor
- WHO team urges patience after 1st look for origin of virus
- Freed Polish journalist urges pressure put on Myanmar junta
- Pakistan PM to India PM: We too want peaceful relations
- Justice Department to review how best to fight hate crimes
- IRS warns of phishing scam targeting colleges, universities
- Germany to restrict use of AstraZeneca's virus vaccine in people under 60, amid fresh concern over blood clots
- Review: Michelle Pfeiffer has a feast with ‘French Exit’
- US arrests Bosnian fugitive wanted for 1994 military killing
- N Carolina authorities ID car in fatal road rage shooting
- Unbeaten Essential Quality is the 3-5 Blue Grass favorite
- Cyprus' famed halloumi cheese earns coveted EU quality mark
- Bautista Agut survives to oust Isner in 3 sets at Miami Open
- Slovenia's World Cup bid dented in 1-0 loss to Cyprus
- Blue Jays' 3rd homestand at spring ballpark in Dunedin
- Turkmenistan: Autocratic president gets a seat in parliament
- ICC holds reparations ceremony for Timbuktu mausoleums
- Mitrovic nets another double, leads Serbia over Azerbaijan
- Rebel attacks deepen humanitarian crisis in north Mozambique
- State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting
- Arthroscopic knee surgery to sideline Rays' Choi 3-5 weeks
- NFL team owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games; 1st time in 33 years that regular season is increased
- Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa
- Over 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into Texas facility
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Hundreds of migrants set out from Honduras, dreaming of US
- New rules to protect turtles from shrimp nets postponed
- NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games
- Mark Messier book on leadership, teamwork coming in October
- Akiyama, Gray among hurting Reds who will miss opening day
- Bend's last Blockbuster even more popular after Netflix show
- Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah
- Tigers reassign Núñez, Peralta and several others
- UN experts blame Yemen's Houthis for Aden airport attack
- Marlins' pioneering GM Ng: 'Failure is not an option for me'
- Australia to boost defense with local missile production
- 2 members of Salt Lake City's 'Real Housewives' arrested
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- South Africa bans liquor sales over Easter to prevent surge
- Democrats dispute police report in Georgia lawmaker's arrest
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- 'Lovecraft Country' part of virtual festival celebrating TV
- This Masters tradition is a pictorial surprise for champions
- GOP governors ignore Biden's latest plea on mask mandates
- Motorist was on phone with fiancee when tree limb killed her
- Akron coach Groce agrees to contract extension thru 2026
- 2 ex-Texas sheriff deputies indicted in Black man's death
- Referee collapses, stretchered off in African Cup qualifier
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- GameStop, Bank of America rise; Cabot Oil, Newmont fall
- In stark warning, Egypt leader says Nile water 'untouchable'
- Brother of Honduran president sentenced to life in drug case
- Bills add OL depth by signing Hart to 1-year deal
- 49ers sign WR Mohamed Sanu to 1-year deal
- Family: Colorado boy in hospital after 'blackout challenge'
- MATCHDAY: England, Italy, Germany seek 3rd straight wins
- Soroka returns for Braves on last day of spring training
- Student loan relief extended to some privately held loans
- Stimulus payments headed to Social Security recipients soon
- Raiders agree to extension with LT Kolton Miller
- 'Concrete Cowboy' shows Philadelphia's Black cowboy culture
- Packers keeping TE Marcedes Lewis, DE Tyler Lancaster
- Titans agree to 1-year deal with safety Matthias Farley
- 2 Iowa State students who died when boat capsized identified
- New to NFL coaching, Urban Meyer scouts Ohio State players
- 8 of 10 conference games played in pandemic; it wasn't easy
- Leaders of Russia, France, Germany discuss global crises
- Opinion: Erdogan's disreputable coup against women
- Netherlands routs Gibraltar 7-0, Turkey draws with Latvia
- Business Highlights
- UN takes no action on latest North Korea missile tests
- Qualifiers: Ronaldo scores, Belgium and Dutch earn big routs
- Florida man guilty of setting store on fire during unrest
- Volkswagen issued a false news release, saying it was a joke
- Breonna Taylor's death: A push to limit no-knock warrants
- Silicon Motion Announces World's First Merchant SD Express Controller Solution Supporting The Latest SD 8.0 Specification
- Gabe Jackson eager to provide a boost up front for Seahawks
- 'Major' pain: Biden's dog involved in 2nd biting incident
- Vikings re-sign left guard Dakota Dozier
- Jazz charter turns back after striking birds on takeoff
- Syracuse's Richmond, Braswell and Ajak leaving program
- Column: Bennett looks at his arm to lean on father's advice
- Reforms to Texas' energy grid begin moving after blackout
- White Sox slugger Jiménez has surgery for torn pectoral
- Brathwaite's delayed 100 gets West Indies to 354 in 2nd test
- US orders some diplomats to leave Myanmar as unrest grows
- Appeals court upholds constitutionality of terror watchlist
- Newsmax keeps most, not all, of post-election samplers
- PGA Tour will play third event in SC at Congaree Club
- Belgium hits 8 past Belarus, Wales beats Czech Republic
- FS-ISAC Report Finds Cybercriminals and Nation-State Actors Are Converging, Increasing Cross-Border and Supply Chain Attacks
- Last day of spring training, Braves' Soroka back from injury
- Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector
- COLUMN: Bristol avoided the mess most feared for a dirt race
- UN condemns Palm Sunday `terrorist act' on Indonesian church
- Lawsuit targets Virginia's policies on transgender students
- N Carolina NAACP sues to have Confederate monument removed
- Indonesia Sriwijaya Air crash: Cockpit voice recorder found
- African Cup qualifier canceled over disputed COVID-19 tests
- GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship
- Baylor-Houston has father-son matchup of assistant coaches
- Official collapses, wheeled off court on stretcher
- Kintzler, Joyce added to Phillies major league roster
- Bills set to open stadium talks with state, local officials
- Correction: 'Voltswagen' of America story
- Son says G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, has died at 90
- Myanmar: Germany urges citizens to leave as fears grow over instability
- G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90
- Madame Tussauds Singapore launches a new Marvel Universe 4D film
- Texans sign four free agents led by RB Phillip Lindsay
- Close to 6 million people across Asia Pacific acquire digital skills during COVID-19
- Giants sign three more free agents, including 2 Titans DBs
- South Carolina drubs Texas 62-34 to reach Final Four
- Chargers sign CB Ryan Smith to 1-year contract
- Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13
- Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros
- Quite a show: Zags stay undefeated with 85-66 win over USC
- Rozier scores 27 points, leads Hornets past Wizards 114-104
- Verhaeghe paces Panthers over Red Wings, 4-1
- Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid
- USC's early turnovers doom NCAA upset bid against Gonzaga
- Australia plans to start building its own guided missiles in collaboration with the U.S. to boost defense capabilities
- Australia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity
- Fintech in Africa will Boom in 2022: Fintech News Network Launches Its 8th Publication
- Asian stocks poised for first monthly loss since Oct on bond rout
- Panarin has goal, 2 assists as Rangers handle Caps 5-2
- Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0
- An unwelcome prank: Volkswagen purposely hoodwinks reporters
- Bruins rally for 5-4 shootout win over Devils
- Strome, DeBrincat score, Blackhawks cool off Canes 2-1
- Cardinals add veteran QB McCoy to back up Murray
- Gonzaga's bid for a perfect season moves on to Final Four
- Italy detains navy captain and Russian diplomat for spying
- Two South Carolina basketball players plan to transfer
- Tolvanen's OT goal gives Predators a 3-2 victory over Stars
- CPA Australia: Taiwanese small businesses resilient and digital breakthrough expected
- Growing discontent over forced COVID vaccinations in China
- TSMC remains 'most attractive employer' for graduating Taiwanese students
- Stanford rallies to beat Louisville 78-63, reach Final Four
- Hull shines as Stanford beats Louisville to reach Final Four
- Murray, Porter lead Nuggets past slow-starting 76ers 104-95
- Undefeated Gonzaga beats USC 85-66 to reach Final Four
- Biden to ease way for US diplomats to meet Taiwanese officials
- Mexico's indirect COVID-19 deaths may be over 120,000
- Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand
- China should allow foreign reporters into Xinjiang: Taiwan VP
- China manufacturing rebounds in March amid tech, virus risks
- France faces tough choice to slow down COVID infections
- Today in History
- EU takes Poland to court over law 'undermining' judges
- Report: Chinese loan terms hamper post-virus debt talks
- G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90
- Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions
- Have Japanese youth lost the spirit of protest?
- Can the EU's climate change plan work in Southeast Asia?
- Juzang sends No. 11 seed UCLA past Michigan to Final Four
- As ethnic armies unite against coup, war returns to Myanmar's borderlands
- TUMI unveils premium capsule luggage and travel collection inspired by McLaren
- Investors press companies on human rights in Xinjiang
- Central Taiwan city becomes cloud talent incubator with help from Amazon
- Magic rally in fourth, snap Clippers' six-game win streak
- Life Insurance Association, Singapore: Industry response to Position Statement on Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) by the Singapore Medical Association (SMA): Focus needs to be on identifying the best way forward together for the benefit of Singaporeans
- Mexico: Woman who died in police custody also was abused
- Suns turn away late Hawks rally for a 117-110 victory
- Beijing pressures Taiwan media deemed anti-China: US State Department
- China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar
- Suspect sought in attack on Asian American woman in NYC
- Hunter Biden says he wouldn't repeat work for Ukrainian firm
- DHL Express uncovers next wave of E-commerce growth
- Technology to drive Taiwan's growth, security, Dr. Vigor Yang says in NCKU speech
- One year on, Australian uniforms unveiled for Tokyo Olympics
- Big Ten becomes big flop by getting shut out of Final 4
- Gehrig bat, original Yankee Stadium home plate up for bid
- Taiwan to station Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptors by 2025
- USA Football recommends 8 procedures for youth safety
- Taiwan liquor company sparks controversy for recruiting 'university promoters'
- Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery
- A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias
- The Latest: Japan wants further probe into COVID-19 origins
- Turkey: Court returns prosecutor's indictment to ban pro-Kurdish party
- Analysis: More games, more money, more flexibility for NFL
- A busy Thursday in golf and tennis awaits the Korda family
- Australian judge says man who filmed dying officers is hated
- Asia shares fall on virus worries, despite strong China data
- Taiwan reports 6 imported cases from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Indonesia, US
- Sky Bow III missiles completed ahead of schedule: Taiwan's defense ministry
- Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder
- Taipei City to add flowers in 1st change to house number plates in 30 years
- GS1 celebrates 50 years of digitalisation in commerce and calls for collaboration towards next-generation barcodes
- Green iguana found outside residence in southwest Taiwan
- Automakers BMW, Volvo back moratorium on deep seabed mining
- Japan's Hitachi acquires GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion
- US, China consulted on safety as their crafts headed to Mars
- China's Huawei says 2020 sales rose despite US sanctions
- UK economy ended 2020 better than previously thought
- Attack by Myanmar's Kachin minority signals deepening crisis
- Company executive diagnosed with COVID 87 days after returning to Taiwan
- Macron to address the nation as France's epidemic surges
- Palauan president sports ambigram cap during visit to Taiwan
- German unemployment slightly lower in March
- Gunfire in Niger's capital days before inauguration
- Israel president: 'Unconventional' unions needed after vote
- Italian naval officer, Russian detained on spying charges
- Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business
- Deliveroo shares tumble by third on UK stock market debut
- Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
- BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
- A closer look at Biden's infrastructure and tax proposals
- NYPD: Suspect in brutal attack on Asian American woman arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime
- UN: Shipwreck off Libya leaves 2 women, 3 children drowned
- Vietnam mulls resuming flights from Taiwan in July
- Japan investigates Chinese access to Line app servers
- ChipMOS to Present at Investor Conference Hosted by the Taipei Exchange and ICA
- Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
- Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
- Belgians breach virus rules as warm weather draws crowds
- Germany drops probe of former Nazi guard deported from US
- Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
- Hungarian journalists demand access to COVID wards
- Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine protects kids as young as 12, which could open door for expanded use in children by fall
- EU takes Poland to court over judicial independence concerns
- Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
- US trade war pushing China to steal tech, talent, Taiwan says
- More vaccinated travelers mean pricier hotels, flights
- Philippines hits China on vessels swarming 6 islands, reefs
- H&M swings to loss, affirms commitment to China market
- Jofra Archer faces 2-week rehab after surgery on finger
- Experts examine bottom of big ship that was stuck in Suez
- Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesian police offices
- Can imprisoned Navalny draw 500,000 protesters in Russia?
- AC Milan signs multi-year partnership deal with BMW
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
- National League Glance
- Chrissy Teigen graces cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue'
- Looie Lookout: Police seek to recover minor league mascot
- Kosovo’s top diplomat calls Jerusalem embassy ‘a done deal’
- American League Glance
- 'Cool but weird.' Macy's store transformed into school
- Honda recalls over 628,000 US vehicles to replace fuel pumps
- Polish officer to hold US V Corps post under exchange deal
- US calls out Taiwan's defamation law in annual human rights report
- China pushes to expand virus origin search beyond its border
- Edmunds puts Tesla's range to the test
- Robinhood cans the confetti, unveils new celebratory designs
- Spanish student sentenced in Greece over lockdown party
- Is the UK racist? Report's positive picture draws skepticism
- ICC judges to rule on Ivory Coast president's acquittal
- Serb accused of 1999 massacre of 130 men arrested in Kosovo
- Editorial Roundup: US
- NT$5 million to be given out at Taiwan's Golden Harvest Awards
- Turkish high court rejects bid to close opposition party
- H&M slips to loss, pledges to rebuild trust in China after backlash
- Global Forecast-Asia
- As tensions ease, Pakistan allows partial trade with India
- GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate, siding with conservatives who said it was illegally issued
- NBA Leaders
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- Feb. US home contract signings tumble, now lag year-ago pace
- 5 Thai activists indicted over alleged attempt to harm queen
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- EXPLAINER: What we know about AstraZeneca blood clot reports
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Amid AstraZeneca setback, Germany banks on homegrown vaccine
- UEFA ends cap on fan limits in stadiums ahead of Euro 2020
- Niger's government says coup attempt at presidential palace has been thwarted days before handover to new president
- Sports cards have gone virtual, and in a big way
- Coldplay, Jorja Smith to play virtual Glastonbury gig in May
- Court orders Belgium to reframe virus restrictions as laws
- Chelsea advances to Women's Champions League semifinals
- Maryland's Brenda Frese named The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year for second time in her career
- Maryland's Brenda Frese is the AP women's coach of the year
- International Criminal Court appeals judges uphold acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo
- In quieter Mexico City, rare bats make an appearance
- Welcome back, fans! MLB openers bring Soto, Tatis and crowds
- Miami Marlins' ballpark to be renamed loanDepot park
- Myanmar: US calls on China to hold junta accountable
- UConn's Paige Bueckers becomes the first freshman to be named The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year
- EPA head aims to restore 'scientific integrity,' overhauls advisory panels stocked with Trump-appointed industry figures
- UConn's Paige Bueckers is AP women's player of the year
- EU says there's still "no evidence" that would support restricting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in any population
- EU says 'no evidence' to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Pentagon to announce new rules for transgender troops in sweeping reversal of Trump policies, defense officials tell AP
- AP interview: EPA head committed to 'scientific integrity'
- Delta joins other US airlines in ending empty middle seats
- Global trade rebounding, lagging vaccinations pose threat
- Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy
- New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
- Providence city council head tapped for lieutenant governor
- Germany midfielder Toni Kroos criticizes World Cup in Qatar
- National League Glance
- COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year
- Philippines says Chinese 'militia' swarm has spread in disputed waters
- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has started a prison hunger strike over inadequate medical treatment
- Attacks in Afghanistan kill 4, including religious scholar
- American League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service
- Pre-taped SAG Awards go for spirit of live ceremonies past
- Biden administration quietly ramping up aid to Palestinians
- LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season
- Russia's Navalny announces start of prison hunger strike
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- Police: Man lost consciousness and died shortly after arrest
- Mexico president will get COVID-19 vaccine
- Review: Idris Elba drama enhanced by real-life urban cowboys
- 1 of Biden's pooches drops doggie doo in White House hallway
- After backlash, Delta CEO says Ga. voting law 'unacceptable'
- Lieutenant governor digs in heels on 'Wuhan virus' tweet
- Chen, Hanyu to face off again at World Team Trophy in April
- African qualifier re-scheduled after COVID-19 test dispute
- Private New Mexico camp preps to house migrant children
- Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste lead race for UK's Brit Awards
- Utah tour bus that crashed and killed 4 had previous problem
- 9 horses added as late nominations to Triple Crown series
- Indians not allowing headdresses, painted faces at games
- Scientists: Grizzlies expand turf but still need protection
- No confrontation led to fatal highway shooting, husband says
- Firefighters make progress containing Black Hills fires
- Spain pleas for caution, to 'buy vaccines time' amid uptick
- UConn's James Bouknight says he'll enter the NBA draft
- Libya officials say over 100 eastern war prisoners released
- Royals put SS Adalberto Mondesi on IL to begin season
- AP Source: Seahawks, Lockett reach 4-year contract extension
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Leonhard says he has 'unfinished business' at Wisconsin
- Biden to hold first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push
- Bellator MMA gets back into US spotlight with Showtime move
- Burroughs, Dake on collision course at US wrestling trials
- NFL planning to remove restrictions for vaccinated personnel
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- AP-NORC poll: Biden bolstered by strong marks on pandemic
- Injuries, opt-outs and underdogs: UCLA's ride to Final Four
- 'My soul is lighter': Serial killer's death brings closure
- Miami Open Results
- UK review over sex assault, misogyny among schoolchildren
- US pledges support for Ukraine amid tensions with Russia
- French President Macron announces 3-week nationwide school closure, domestic travel ban amid virus surge
- The last perfect team: Recalling Indiana's 1976 title run
- Armenia beats Romania for 3rd straight WCup qualifying win
- MMA company rebrands to Combate Global, stays with Univision
- Boer War chocolate found after 121 years
- Ump Hernández loses race discrimination lawsuit against MLB
- US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces detain 71 militants in raid
- Cryptic military tweet was no code; it was toddler gibberish
- Dayton Air Show back this year, but only tailgate-style
- GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk
- 2 views of Floyd onlookers: Desperate to help, or angry mob
- Osaka's 23-match win streak ends against Sakkari in Miami
- Analyst pleads to leaking secrets about drone program
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Sri Lanka: 'No one cares more about human rights than us'
- Hong Kong pro-democracy activists found guilty
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Alabama yoga bill stalls after conservative groups object
- Nestle closes sale of bottled water brands in North America
- Report: Pandemic dealing setbacks to gender parity in jobs
- Oklahoma asks court to rethink overturning murder conviction
- Microsoft wins $22 billion deal making headsets for US Army
- Missing film designer found dead under garbage in NYC home
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Judge: Man who killed library patron was mentally ill
- Trout ranks 10th in MLB jersey sales, behind Kiké Hernández
- Closing time: Indians to use closer-by-committee approach
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Cubs agree to 1-year deal with backup catcher Wolters
- The Latest: Nationals player tests positive for COVID-19
- EXPLAINER: Video dominates trial in George Floyd's death
- Study: Michigan stands out in academics-based NCAA brackets
- Walgreens, Acuity Brands rise; Lululemon, Blackberry fall
- Amazon to bring workers back to offices by fall
- Defeated Iowa Democrat drops challenge to House seat she lost to Republican by 6 votes
- 3 high school teammates become MLB opening day starters
- UN envoy: Myanmar faces possibility of major civil war
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Baylor bigs: Flo, `Everyday Jon' help make Bear guards great
- Judge: US didn't properly weigh oil impact on beluga whales
- Mexico finds 4-year-old Honduran boy near US border alone
- Imprisoned Palestinian uprising leader submits independent list for parliamentary elections in a blow to President Abbas
- Surging Penguins thriving by keeping it simple
- Police: Remains found in rural Iowa are missing girl, 10
- Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal
- UAlbany dismisses star lacrosse attackman Tehoka Nanticoke
- Feds: Owners must get helicopter wreckage off Alaska slope
- Blackhawks' Bowman named as GM of 2022 US Olympic men's team
- Man's Ebola relapse spawned dozens of new cases in Africa
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- 1 Nationals player positive for COVID; 4 others quarantined
- BC-US--Index, US
- Cavs hopeful Dellavedova will make long-delayed season debut
- AP Was There: Indiana wins '76 title, caps undefeated season
- Iraqi parliament approves budget of $89 billion for 2021
- ANA Inspiration back in its usual spot, but still no fans
- No prison time for transgender ex-neo-Nazi in threat case
- Bills add LB depth by signing Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee
- Imprisoned Palestinian leader's entry shakes up planned vote
- Italy beats Lithuania 2-0 to extend perfect qualifying run
- France scrapes 1-0 win but moves 4 points clear in Group D
- U.S. women's pro volleyball league looks ahead to 2nd year
- Iowa Democrat drops bid for House seat she lost by 6 votes
- On eve of openers, Manfred hopes full capacity by midsummer
- San Francisco police arrest man who threatened Asian woman
- Nine host cities announced for 2023 Women's World Cup
- Report: Animation company got $49M in excessive tax credits
- Business Highlights
- Few's mind and body approach puts Gonzaga on cusp of history
- Pitts puts on show at Florida's pro day for NFL evaluators
- Remains in Mali identified as kidnapped Swiss missionary
- Maguire nets after Stones' mistake, England beats Poland 2-1
- Paul Simon sells song catalog to Sony Music Publishing
- Denmark shines in 4-0 win at Austria in World Cup qualifying
- FirstEnergy refunds $26M as nuclear bailout repeal is signed
- Authorities: Smugglers drop 2 children over US border wall
- West Indies lead Sri Lanka by 104 runs after Day 3, 2nd test
- Kraft: Spending spree response to 7-9 record, not Brady win
- Mariners place Kyle Lewis on 10-day IL with knee bruise
- Man pleads guilty to stalking, killing estranged wife
- US expresses concern about rising Russian-Ukrainian tensions
- Rangers reliever Leclerc has elbow surgery, out 12-14 months
- US judge orders detention of gun enthusiast arrested in Iowa
- Puerto Rico vaccinates thousands in 15-hour mass event
- Final Four promises to be good after bracket of upsets
- Yellen says regulatory panel to look at 2020 market turmoil
- Judge: US agency illegally paid for Colorado predator hunt
- More woe for Germany as long unbeaten WC qualifying run ends
- 'United States of Al' puts war buddies on sitcom footing
- 13 attorneys general sue Biden admin over stimulus tax rule
- Spain beats Kosovo, national broadcaster downgrades visitors
- Dems aim for July vote as Congress digs in on infrastructure
- Black man's death: Georgia moves to end citizen's arrest law
- Former Fox regional networks begin new era as Bally Sports
- Cubs' Hoyer confident deal with Rizzo will be worked out
- Italy bans cruise ships from Venice — again
- Twins' Kenta Maeda 'never even dreamed of' opening-day start
- Luetge, absent from majors since 2015, makes Yanks' roster
- Injuries force UAlbany to opt out of final 2 football games
- Browns' Jackson: Clowney could 'hop on' Super Bowl contender
- Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check
- Netflix lands 'Knives Out' sequels in high-priced deal
- Brazil's government celebrates military coup anniversary
- Flyers sign Michigan defenseman York to 3-year rookie deal
- Jill Biden urges farmworkers to get vaccinated in California
- Springer's Blue Jays' debut delayed by start on injured list
- Palin confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, urges steps like masks
- Cole looks forward to family and fans at Yankee Stadium
- San Diego woman sentenced for nearly $400M Ponzi scheme
- EXPLAINER: Use-of-force experts evaluate Floyd arrest
- Kate Smith in front before rain stops Augusta Women's Am
- Yelich, Brewers optimistic after spring bounce backs
- San Francisco school board member sues over tweet response
- Texas trooper wounded in shooting dies from injuries
- WHO slams Europe's 'unacceptably slow' vaccine rollout
- Man accused of killing 3-year-old in Idaho pleads guilty
- Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension
- Trail Blazers beat Pistons 124-101 for 4th straight win
- Heat turns up defensive pressure in 92-87 win at Indiana
- Mexican electoral court: President can't praise achievements
- UN urges Somali leaders to break impasse delaying elections
- StatsBomb Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Liverpool FC
- Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East
- Bank of Japan survey more optimism over economic recovery
- Asian shares set to edge up, after Wall Street tech rally
- Sabres end 18-game skid with 6-1 win over Flyers
- Matthews scores 24th goal as Leafs earn 3-1 win over Jets
- Doncic's scores 36, leads Mavericks past Celtics 113-108
- Ullmark helps Sabres beat Flyers 6-1, stop 18-game slide
- Edwards leads Timberwolves' rally past Thibs, Knicks 102-101
- Oklahoma City tops Raptors 113-103, snaps 3-game skid
- Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
- Conley's fourth quarter leads Jazz past Grizzlies 111-107
- New GOP-led voting restrictions head to key vote in Texas
- Spurs beat Sacramento 120-105, end Kings' 5-game win streak
- 7 convicted in Hong Kong over 2019 pro-democracy protests
- New Mexico Legislature OK's legal recreational marijuana
- Biden says Rangers making mistake by allowing full capacity
- AP source: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets agree to $341 million, 10-year contract on eve of opening day
- California office building shooting kills 4, including child
- AP source: Lindor, Mets agree to $341 million, 10-year deal
- Officer video shows Floyd struggle, then takedown
- Today in History
- Japan to put Osaka, 2 other areas under virus semi-emergency
- Company at heart of J&J vaccine woes has series of citations
- Biden plan would spend $16B to clean up old mines, oil wells
- It's cherry blossom season, but DC isn't ready to open up
- Biden to hold first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push
- Dems aim for July vote as Congress digs in on infrastructure
- New Zealand businessman guilty of having child abuse images
- Why is Japan not taking a firm stand against Myanmar junta?
- A closer look at Biden's infrastructure and tax proposals
- Chinese man 'yearning for Taiwan's democracy and freedom' lands in Kinmen
- U.S., Philippines officials discuss Chinese activities in South China Sea
- AP PHOTOS: Brazil pastor brings prayers to COVID-19 patients
- Booker scores season-high 45, Suns beat Bulls 121-116
- Hats off: Donskoi scores 3 in 1st, Avs beat Coyotes 9-3
- South Korea in bid to co-host 2032 Olympics with North
- Drummond leaves debut with bruised toe, Bucks beat LA 112-97
- Andersson scores in return, Kings top Vegas 4-2
- Tanoto Foundation Contributed IDR157 Billion in Programs and Aid in 2020 to Improve Indonesia's Human Capital Development Index: Annual Report
- Tennessee GOP pushes gun bill over law enforcement concerns
- Migrant families freed without court notice or any paperwork
- Hearing set in lawsuit over Virginia state senator's censure
- Taiwan, Palau launch coronavirus travel bubble
- Ancient coins may solve mystery of murderous 1600s pirate
- LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season
- Sharks beat Wild 4-2 for 2-game series sweep
- India fights virus surge, steps up jabs amid export row
- Taiwan welcomes BBC reporter fleeing China
- Why are foreign journalists fleeing China?
- All Blacks captain Sam Cane out for up to 6 months
- Taiwan discusses strategy for international organizations with US
- NCS to offer new big data and mobility intelligence services through integration of DataSpark
- In Dubai, an art show's return reflects city's new normal
- Gaza man: After lengthy torture, Hamas forced me to divorce
- Gaza man says Hamas forced him to divorce after torture
- AP PHOTOS: Looking for solitude in pandemic times
- Osaka governor wants to cancel Olympic torch legs in area
- Asian stocks follow Wall St. up on strong Japan, Korea data
- The Dutch went first in 2001; who has same-sex marriage now?
- No NCAA Tournament, yet plenty of memories for top D3- teams
- Column: Woods deserves privacy, but public has right to know
- Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
- National Taiwan Museum's new immersive exhibition tells story of nation
- Medics despair as France’s ‘third way’ virus strategy flails
- Taiwan to build up defenses after Chinese drones spotted over Dongsha Island
- Ex-Olympic silver medalist Baggaley guilty of drug importing
- Afghan officials say gunmen kill policewoman on way to work
- NASA changes Taiwan to 'location' after China cries foul over website menu
- US concerned over Taiwan’s mandatory origin labeling for pork
- Media figure Jimmy Lai convicted over 2019 protests in Hong Kong
- Hong Kong Baptist University-led research reveals hyocholic acids are promising agents for diabetes prediction and treatment
- The Latest: Pakistan takes delivery of 1st vaccine purchase
- Bangladesh bowls in rain-shortened Twenty20 vs New Zealand
- Hong Kong to resume Pfizer shots after packaging defects
- Pakistan lifts weekslong ban on TikTok over racy content
- Dutch PM Mark Rutte at risk of no-confidence vote
- Myanmar remains mired in violence 2 months after coup
- New Slovak govt sworn in to end crisis over Russian vaccine
- H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
- World traveler found to be COVID-positive 2 weeks after Taiwan quarantine ends
- Atradius: Israel-UAE economic cooperation expected to intensify, despite challenges
- China may challenge Taiwan mango exports to Japan
- Malawi starts vaccination drive with AstraZeneca from COVAX
- Taiwan chip maker TSMC to invest $100B to grow capacity
- Pope opens final Holy Week services, skips Last Supper rite
- China Mobile Hong Kong Triumphs As Hong Kong’s Fastest 5G Network
- Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations
- Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
- Dance festival in Taipei to enliven Longshan Temple
- Japan designates Osaka, 2 other prefectures for new virus control steps as infections rise 4 months before Olympics
- Thailand reduces quarantine, paperwork for vaccinated
- Löw limps closer to exit after Germany's latest painful loss
- ECOVACS ROBOTICS Introduces 9-in-1 DEEBOT T9 In Malaysia - Our Best DEEBOT Just Got Better!
- ECOVACS ROBOTICS Introduces the DEEBOT N8 PRO In Malaysia to Provide Hands-free and Effective Home Cleaning Experience
- Lewandowski injury gives Leipzig a shot at beating Bayern
- Pink cake on canals: Amsterdam celebrates same-sex weddings
- Catholic women's groups protest Vatican's gay union stance
- Beijing begins to test venues for 2022 Winter Olympics
- Belgium to take on Greece to warm up for Euro 2020
- French government defends fresh measures against virus surge
- UK: Black adviser quits government in wake of racism report
- Taiwan's manufacturing activity remains in expansion mode
- Rebels kill police guard of pro-India politician in Kashmir
- Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy
- Ukraine accuses Russia of 'aggravating' situation in Donbass
- Taiwan chip maker TSMC to invest $100B to grow capacity
- China foreign minister in talks with SE Asian counterparts
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- World trade body chief says vaccine inequity 'unacceptable'
- In AP survey, ADs raise worries about women's college sports
- In AP survey, ADs raise worries about women’s college sports
- Ex-officer pleads guilty, gets 30 years for killing his wife
- Talking Points: Sizing up the top teams ahead of Euro 2020
- Over 55,000 animals believed dead in fire at German pig farm
- London police office convicted of neo-Nazi group membership
- Madrid slows down vaccine jabs over Easter despite govt plea
- AP survey: ADs fear sharing revenue with college athletes
- US jobless claims rise to 719K as virus still forces layoffs
- Africa CDC says India vaccine woes could be 'catastrophic'
- AP PHOTOS: Spring holy days and festivals observed worldwide
- Belgium: Police clash with April Fool's Day party crowd
- Yilmaz hitting top form just in time for Lille's title run
- Dutch PM Rutte fights for his political life in tough debate
- McKennie and Juventus teammates facing fines after party
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Atlético’s faltering title bid faces tough test at Sevilla
- Saudi minister urges caution on oil production levels
- Creighton center Christian Bishop plans to transfer
- Juve defender Bonucci contracts coronavirus on Italy duty
- Motorcycle gang leader gets prison on gun possession charge
- Red Sox opener against Orioles postponed because of rain
- Infortrend Launches Powerful Integrated Computing Storage Systems for AI Applications
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- NY governor signs bill ending long-term solitary confinement
- After hack, officials draw attention to supply chain threats
- US hunger crisis persists, especially for kids, older adults
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Holy Thursday service held at fire-ravaged Notre Dame
- Safety last: Risky investments soared at start of 2021
- Where every kid needs lunch, school fights to feed them all
- AHL Glance
- Groups rush to get Florida farmworkers vaccinated
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- US hunger crisis persists, especially for kids, older adults
- Virginia Supreme Court rules Charlottesville can remove two Confederate statues
- Plan to revamp police force proceeds in Ithaca, New York
- Ramos injured before Madrid faces Liverpool and Barcelona
- High court: Charlottesville can remove Confederate statues
- MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers
- Fans may be allowed to attend 2021 Eurovision Song Contest
- Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida
- English soccer's elite threatened again by rebuilt Leicester
- PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends
- US factory activity expands at fastest pace since 1983
- Frontier Airlines hopes IPO rides wave of travel recovery
- Donald Trump Jr. buys mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago
- North Carolina: Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring
- Construction spending dips 0.8% in February amid bad weather
- WHO: Europe's vaccination program is "unacceptably slow"
- Trump looms large in race for South Carolina GOP chairman
- Paris-Roubaix classic cycling race postponed until October
- AP college sports survey: ADs on revenue sharing, Title IX
- Supporters set to return to Wembley for League Cup final
- Justices uphold FCC's easing of local media ownership limits
- French defense chief in Mali amid dispute over airstrike
- Oklahoma St star freshman Cade Cunningham to enter NBA draft
- Brooklyn attorneys weigh plea deal in NYPD firebombing case
- Merkel: 'A quiet Easter' needed to counter rising infections
- Arkansas, Ohio State headline 2022 Maui Invitational field
- Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production
- Captain of English soccer team team Yeovil dies at 32
- Panik added to Blue Jays' roster as Springer goes on IL
- 3rd family member sentenced in man's 'trust game' murder
- Pakistan cancels decision about allowing trade with India
- The Latest: Atlanta Braves to expand capacity for home games
- Blind out for season with injury, hopes to play at Euro 2020
- Russian FM says relations with West have 'hit the bottom'
- McAllister writes manifesto in bid for seat on FIFA Council
- AP Week in Pictures: Middle East
- Former California cop leads GOP dream of Newsom recall
- New York troopers phasing in body cameras over this year
- Anticipation is building for a boom in US hiring this year
- Supreme Court sides with Facebook in text message dispute
- Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- 'Election integrity' becomes key buzzword in VA GOP race
- Shakespeare & Company to resume live, in-person performances
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- New Mexico tribes sue US over federal clean water rule
- Police: Suspect in Southern California shooting that killed 4 knew victims and targeted them.
- Police say gunman in Orange, California, shooting chained gates to building closed.
- Rockies bring back righty Jhoulys Chacín on 1-year deal
- California Supreme Court rules USA Taekwondo has duty to protect athletes from sexual and other abuse
- California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes
- Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez
- PGA Tour Schedule
- OPEC, allies say they will increase oil production gradually by 2 million barrels per day from May to July.
- UConn rowing alumni trying to save program through Title IX
- Justice Department working with tribes on missing persons
- Five months later, measure of normalcy at Masters in April
- Ohio AG to probe allegations against Columbus Zoo ex-execs
- Chile slams shut borders against COVID-19 cases
- Myanmar: UN condemns use of violence against protesters
- OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output
- Serbia cracks down on anti-vaccination activists
- Colorado is latest to weigh ban on Native American mascots
- Mortgage rates remain steady, 30 year loan edges up 3.18%
- AP-NORC poll: US economic outlook rises after relief law
- Study: US pesticide use falls but harms pollinators more
- Quick flurry: Cabrera 1st HR of MLB season in snowy Detroit
- Belgium police clash with partiers amid virus restrictions
- Rio Open tennis tournament canceled due to COVID-19 spike
- In Italy spy story, Navy captain struggled with mortgage
- Masters '21: The 85th Masters Tournament at a glance
- Hulu to produce, release '1619 Project' documentary series
- New Mexico camp pauses plan to house migrant children
- Populist leaders meet, seek 'European renaissance'
- Budget writers derail plan seen as bailout for Hoeven's bank
- Miami Open Results
- AP PHOTOS: High school football, cheer return to California
- Ex-Texas sheriff charged again in probe of Black man’s death
- Ontario imposes provincewide restrictions amid third wave
- Baylor, Houston a matchup of programs on the rebound
- Time to heel: Wilson moves on from shoe toss, preps for NFL
- EXPLAINER: Starving for more chips in a tech-hungry world
- McConnell urges fellow Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccines
- Arab Islamist shows clout with prime-time speech in Israel
- Prosecutors seek life term for would-be NYC suicide bomber
- With King Kong, a little swagger returns to the box office
- Judge tosses some claims in old Georgia election lawsuit
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Pelosi: Remove Rep. Gaetz from committee if claims are true
- Bucks add backcourt depth by signing veteran Jeff Teague
- MATCHDAY: Struggler Huesca visits Levante in Spanish league
- Eastern Caribbean dollar goes digital, a help for unbanked
- Mom tells daughter she's been shot as April Fools' Day joke
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Iowa senior Luka Garza named The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year
- Hurkacz upsets Tsitsipas to earn semifinal berth in Miami
- Iowa's Luka Garza named AP men's college player of the year
- Bayern Munich reaches Women’s Champions League semifinals
- Large Florida school district hit by ransomware attack
- New breed 'Law & Order' brings back NYPD detective Stabler
- Review: Suspect in Portland killing likely fired at police
- Critics say scaled-back Arkansas hate crimes bill is a farce
- Police: Suspect in 5 shootings opens fire in standoff
- Wingstop, Guess rise; CarMax, Emergent BioSolutions fall
- Amid glow open day, cloud looms over MLB All-Star Game
- EXPLAINER: Witnesses relive trauma, guilt over Floyd's death
- Cabrera homers off Bieber in snow, Tigers beat Indians 3-2
- Russia: North Korea 'exodus' will continue amid hardship
- Groups urge pressure on Mexico to save tiny vaquita porpoise
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Rider injured when ejected from Tennessee mountain coaster
- Steelers re-sign defensive lineman Tyson Alualu for 2 years
- Taiwan: Dozens feared dead in train crash
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Texas Tech athletic director says men's basketball coach Chris Beard has informed him he is taking the Texas job
- AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
- Texas Tech: Chris Beard leaving for Texas to replace Smart
- Lindor: Easy decision to sign $341M, 10-year deal with Mets
- Man charged with murder in North Carolina road rage shooting
- Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return
- Fake German heiress taken into US custody, faces deportation
- Israeli man gets 30 months for drug conspiracy, fleeing bail
- Dean Spanos' sister petitions court to force Chargers' sale
- Biden admin lauds talks on readmitting US to Iran nuke deal
- CAS to hear retrial of Sun Yang's doping case in May
- AP source: DePaul hires Oregon's Tony Stubblefield as coach
- Mexican fuel thieves almost blow up key water pumping plant
- Colombia midfielder Viafara gets 11 years on US drug charge
- Westminster dog show to return to NYC in January 2022
- Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies
- Chicago police ID fatally shot suspect as a 13-year-old
- EXPLAINER: How Floyd's 'spark of life' played out at trial
- What cold? Frigid temps can't stop joy as fans return to MLB
- Angels ink David Fletcher to 5-year, $26 million contract
- LA's Bellinger homers, ruled out for passing Turner on bases
- Business Highlights
- Players hear 'a lot of talk' from Emmert about Title IX, NIL
- George Soros to give $500M to Bard College in New York
- Wie West, Feng back on leaderboard at ANA Inspiration
- Nicaragua turns back 1,166 migrants from Costa Rica
- Former teacher convicted of recording students undressing
- Travel rebound: United plans to hire about 300 new pilots
- Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills signs new 'longterm' contract
- Land sold for resort planned near Kentucky's Red River Gorge
- Cavs' Love, Dellavedova return from injuries to face 76ers
- City of Tulsa sued for Race Massacre-related documents
- Bolsonaro picks Army chief to ease tensions with military
- Sri Lanka trail West Indies by 347 after day 4 of 2nd test
- Syracuse finally back at football practice; pads on Friday
- Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman
- Mexican soldiers accused in 2014 massacre re-arrested
- Hayes homers, Pirates 2-hit Cubs 5-3 on chilly opening day
- Harris to move into official VP residence next week
- Redick, Mavs eye playoffs as guard joins team after trade
- Biden aims to juice EV sales, but would his plan work?
- Brewers come from behind to beat Twins 6-5 in 10 innings
- A ghostly set of images, and a glimpse of border danger
- Segura's RBI single gives Phillies 3-2 win over Braves in 10
- New York ethics agency's role in Cuomo allegations unclear
- Toyelle Wilson new SMU coach after stops at Michigan, Baylor
- Seattle Sounders hire Craig Waibel as new sporting director
- West Virginia gov, company ordered to pay $6.8M in coal feud
- Opening Day: Snow, stars, fans and a virus postponement
- Meadows' homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0
- US looks to keep critical sectors safe from cyberattacks
- LEADING OFF: Nats have 3 positives, no opener Friday
- Falcons set to play home game in London if pandemic allows
- Durant apologizes for profane private messages to Rapaport
- Texas mother accused of killing son, 6, for insurance money
- UN condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and deaths
- Zhang, Lindblad share lead in Augusta Women's Amateur
- Bellinger has homer negated, Rox play small ball in 8-5 win
- Houston's run to Final Four special for CBS's Nantz
- Goldschmidt, Arenado deliver, Cards open fast, top Reds 11-6
- Hosmer, Padres beat Diamondbacks 8-7 in wild opener
- Villegas has first-round lead at Texas Open
- Taiwan allows entry of more international students
- TRA's new commuter train hits the tracks for maiden trip
- Auto sales rise 11% in 1Q on strong showing in March
- Lions sign cornerback Corn Elder
- Florida loses another as Scottie Lewis opts for NBA draft
- Sixers end trip without Embiid by beating Cavs 114-94
- Segura's hit in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves in opener
- Jackson has season-high 31 as Pistons rout Wizards
- Blue Devils freshman DJ Steward declaring for NBA draft
- Pakistan, India peace move silences deadly Kashmir frontier
- Penguins end long winless drought in Boston; beat Bruins 4-1
- NHL postpones 3 more Canucks games because of COVID-19
- Royals outslug Rangers 14-10 in wild season opener
- Nets get strong debut from Aldridge, rout Hornets 111-89
- Barzal has 3 goals, 2 assists as Islanders beat Capitals 8-4
- Equipment error kills 13-year-old at Mexico's XCaret park
- Zibanejad scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 3-2
- Canadiens shut down Senators for 4-1 win
- Opinion: Naive optimism threatens Myanmar protest movement
- Myanmar protesters hold 'flower protests' to honor dead
- Coronavirus: What are the lockdown rules in different EU countries?
- Division II East Central (Okla.) beats FCS Tarleton State
- Wennberg scores in OT, Panthers beat Red Wings 3-2
- Former USC star running back C.J. Gable retires from CFL
- Astros' Correa planning for free agency, no hard feelings
- Taiwan representative to US meets with former Secretary of State Pompeo
- Khudobin stops 21 as Stars beat Predators 4-1
- Oladipo makes his debut, Heat top Warriors 116-109
- No. 5 Sam Houston St wins 4th straight, tops Northwestern St
- Time to ban LINE over China links?
- Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank
- Ross lifts Magic over short-handed Pelicans in overtime
- Fast's late goal lifts Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Blackhawks
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Point scores twice as Lightning edge Blue Jackets 3-2
- Penguins beat Bruins 4-1 for 1st win in Boston since 2014
- Foreign ministry says Taiwan-Palau relations strong
- Train crash in eastern Taiwan causes injuries and possibly deaths; rescue efforts continuing
- Capela, Young guide Hawks past Spurs 134-129 in 2 OT
- Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint
- Train crashes in Taiwan, causing injuries, possibly deaths
- Today in History
- Biden aims to juice EV sales, but would his plan work?
- Police and witnesses say fire at market near Rohingya camp in southern Bangladesh has killed at least three people
- Police: California office attack that killed 4 wasn't random
- Japan PM to hold talks with Biden in US visit on April 16
- Nuggets lead all the way in beating Clippers 101-94
- Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
- 76ers beat Cavs, finish Embiid-less trip with another win
- AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
- Local police in Taiwan say 34 people killed, dozens injured in train crash on east coast, where rescue is continuing
- Immigrants with temporary status have grown deep roots in US
- Immigrants with temporary status have grown deep roots in US
- Trout, Pujols lead Angels' late rally past White Sox, 4-3
- Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
- Fiala's shootout goal gives Minnesota wild win in Vegas
- Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites gradually reopen
- Myanmar cuts wireless internet service amid coup protests
- Zack Greinke, Astros shut down A's to win 8-1 opening day
- China aims to vaccinate entire city in 5 days after outbreak
- NFL's move to 17 games could alter record books
- Marine Le Pen: French far-right leader to quit as party chief
- A different Augusta National await newcomers from November
- 7 Texas officers fired in jail inmate death investigation
- At last, Oladipo finally gets his chance to play with Heat
- Israel's dilemma: Can the unvaccinated return to workplaces?
- Tar Heels turn attention to hiring Williams' successor
- Mariners rally late to stun Giants 8-7 in 10 innings
- Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but the party's on at sea
- Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
- Summer highs for Spring Scream and Tomb Sweeping holiday
- Kashmir: Families of ex-militants seek return to Pakistan
- EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- EU nations struggle to full show vaccination solidarity
- LEADING OFF: Nats have 3 positives, no opener Friday
- Taiwan confirms 3 new COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Switzerland
- Asian shares higher after S&P 500 tops 4,000 points
- Thai protest leader on hunger strike given IV drip in prison
- Russian entrepreneurs adapt to virus lockdown challenges
- US not prepared to compete in AI era, says panel of experts
- Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh city researchers make COVID-19 prevention, control products
- Good Friday and virus lockdown empty Manila’s streets
- AP PHOTOS: Moroccan mimics Charlie Chaplin to mask hardships
- Pakistan wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI in South Africa
- EU's pro-Taiwan group welcomes 3 new members
- (Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
- Russia fines Twitter for leaving up content
- Virus pandemic overshadows Bulgarian parliamentary election
- Agencies donate $200K to those impacted by Nashville bombing
- Russia warns West against sending troops to back Ukraine
- North Dakota governor declares wildfire emergency
- Extremist kills self, her baby in Tunisia suicide bombing
- Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
- AP PHOTOS: Czechs hold noisy Easter procession amid pandemic
- Visiting Uganda, R&B star Akon seeks business opportunities
- Tendulkar admitted to hospital with COVID-19
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/5/2021
- Anti-India clashes erupt after troops kill 3 Kashmir rebels
- The Latest: Britain adds 4 more countries to travel ban list
- Pakistanis clash with police at shrine shut over coronavirus
- Niger inaugurates president in 1st democratic power transfer
- Greece accuses Turkey of escorting migrant smuggling boats
- Armband Ronaldo threw away sold at auction for $75,000
- Dutch coalition building must reboot after Rutte rebuke
- Tokyo Games organizers: No decision yet on Osaka torch relay
- Roadside bombs kill 5, wound 7 civilians in Afghanistan
- US declines to confirm appointment of first-ever woman envoy to Taiwan
- Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes
- ACT Brumbies edge New South Wales 24-22 in Super Rugby
- Iran, major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons ready to welcome the return of US
- Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal
- Stellar games in Germany, France head European title races
- AP-NORC poll: Majority in US back easier voter registration
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Traffic jam eases further in Suez Canal after ship unblocked
- (Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
- Russian activists issue report on rights abuses in Syria
- Japanese Results
- Japanese Standings
- Notre Dame's rector: "15 or 20 years" needed for restoration
- World University Games in China postponed until 2022
- Global Forecast-Asia
- NYC mayor hopeful Yang in hospital for apparent kidney stone
- UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus; 39 in all
- Tesla 1Q sales of 185K more than double last year's numbers
- India urges China to expedite army disengagement in Ladakh
- Republicans trod well-worn path to court to sue Biden
- NHL Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- Baseball Glance
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- US, Iran agree to begin indirect talks on limiting Iran's nuclear program, nearly 3 years after Trump pulled out of deal
- Fierce Basque rivals Athletic, Sociedad ready for Copa final
- Officials: Elementary teacher solicited sex with 2-year-old
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Officials announcing replay outcomes drawing rave reviews
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Russia fines Twitter for not taking down calls to protest
- Michigan board censures GOP regent for 'witches' comment
- Agency might release video of Chicago police shooting of boy
- Syrian Kurdish forces end sweep in camp housing IS families
- Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
- Dutch temporarily halt AstraZeneca shots for under-60s
- Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance
- Stick man: Black Keys drummer to fill in for Indians regular
- Two-time world champ Cox out of US Olympic wrestling trials
- Detective: Armed man at hospital had rifles, explosives
- University: Fraternity broke hazing rules in student's death
- George Washington hires McCombs as women's basketball coach
- Kansas gives Bill Self contract to keep him until retirement
- Biden affirms support for Ukraine in first call to leader
- Lawsuits over execution of 2020 census near conclusions
- The Latest: Virus scraps Mets-Nationals opening series
- 3-game Mets-Nationals series off after positive COVID tests
- Prosecutors examine possible payments for sex in Gaetz probe
- 4 UN peacekeepers killed in north Mali
- Beard goes home to try to get Texas where he took Texas Tech
- Crowds march in Algiers in weekly pro-democracy protest
- Italy: Officer held for spying says he had no sensitive info
- US Capitol on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby
- MATCHDAY: Man City resumes quadruple quest; PSG vs. Lille
- Police say 2 officers injured after vehicle rams into barricade at US Capitol
- US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles
- Officials: Driver who hit officers at Capitol barricade appeared to have knife, was shot by police and critically hurt
- MLB foreign-born players drop slightly for 4th straight year
- Western rivers face pinch as another dry year takes shape
- 'Real Housewives' star pleads not guilty to fraud charges
- Nagy says he'll go back to calling Bears' plays on offense
- AP source: Driver who rammed a car into 2 police officers outside US Capitol has died after being shot by authorities
- Iraq judge who presided over Saddam's trial dies of COVID-19
- US ends probe of GM headlamp failures with no added recalls
- Thai court voids order for former PM to pay $1B for losses
- Many still hesitate to get vaccine, but reluctance is easing
- Chief: 1 Capitol Police officer killed after car rams into law enforcement at security barricade, 2nd officer injured
- Florida's rebuild begins with grad transfer guard McKissic
- Outbreak takes Macario out of US matches in Europe
- DC police chief: No longer an ongoing threat at Capitol, car attack on officers not believed to be related to terrorism
- The Latest: Officer dies after suspect rams car at Capitol
- Protests grow in Italy over the wiretapping of journalists
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- MLB moving All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions
- Pro-Kurdish legislator who lost seat is detained in Turkey
- An advanced-stats look at this year's Final Four teams
- Texas two-step: Baylor, Houston reunite in the Final Four
- Moderation, sometimes, for Georgia GOP despite voting law
- Miami Open Results
- MLB moving All-Star Game in response to voting restrictions
- Feds: Couple tried to travel by ship to join Islamic State
- MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it
- EXPLAINER: Analyzing use of force by police officers
- CEO of Google's self-driving car spinoff steps down from job
- Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials
- US judge tosses claims by Chinese-born professor over arrest
- Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner reaches Miami Open final
- 1948 Olympic swimmer, masters multiple record holder, dies
- Russian immigrant facing deportation leaves church sanctuary
- Veteran LB Damien Wilson signs with Jaguars, provides depth
- TV commentator in New Zealand sorry for mock Asian accent
- April, the giraffe that became an online star, dies
- Business Highlights
- Austin Peay names ex-Duke associate James to coach Governors
- Florida governor issues order banning 'vaccine passports'
- California to allow indoor gatherings as virus cases plummet
- Return of Love, Dellavedova gives Cavs hope for playoff push
- Video shows Oklahoma jailer being brutalized by inmates
- MLB Calendar
- Next up: UCLA gets chance to stop undefeated Gonzaga
- Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media
- Lawsuits: SC officials ignored risks ahead of prison riot
- Even with pretax profits, many big companies pay zero US tax
- NCAA tourney teams get concierge help to survive bubble life
- Woman gets 5 years for butt injection death in Missouri
- Pope on Good Friday hears children tell of pandemic losses
- Unopened Super Mario Bros. game from 1986 sells for $660,000
- Nigerian fighter jet missing; Boko Haram claims attack
- Miller turned rough start to NFL career into big contract
- Orioles' Means means business in opener, beats Red Sox 3-0
- Spanish Results
- Huesca beats Levante to move closer to safety in Spain
- Spanish Standings
- Tulsa LB Zaven Collins sheds underdog label as draft nears
- NY CFO pleads guilty to laundering scheme involving diamonds
- Houston's Sampson gets emotional talking about his father
- Jackson-Davis returning to help revive Hoosiers program
- UCLA's Juzang could be first Asian American NBA lottery pick
- Eagles turn stadium into vaccine site for autism community
- 7 governors call on Biden to lift $10K cap on tax deductions
- West Indies, Sri Lanka draw 2nd test to share series
- Maryland audit faults procurement of 500K virus tests
- Mehaffey soaking in Augusta National with focus on winning
- Bucs GM says winning culture helped keep SB roster together
- Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran
- Avant-garde publisher Giancarlo DiTrapano dead at 47
- Mexico Good Friday re-enactment another victim of pandemic
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- 8 killed in western Mexico cartel battleground
- US consults with Japan, South Korea on North Korea approach
- Taiwan mourns after deadliest train crash in decades
- Estimated 25 million to see boost in federal food benefits
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- LEADING OFF: All-Star Game needs new home, Harvey's new try
- Father Hep: Cronin's dad relishes UCLA's run to Final Four
- Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm
- Tringale takes 2-shot lead after 2nd round at Texas Open
- Source: Oklahoma hires Loyola's Moser as men's hoops coach
- Couple accused of concealing girl's body charged with murder
- Stanford tops South Carolina 66-65 to reach title game
- Houston police says it's investigating Texans QB Watson
- Alabama Shakes drummer says he's innocent of abuse charge
- China says H&M changed online map after criticism
- Rise Up and Democratic Bulgaria seek to unseat GERB
- Wreckage of helicopter crash that killed 5 found on glacier
- Raptors rout Warriors 130-77 for 2nd win in last 15 games
- Michigan's Livers has surgery on injured foot
- Former leader of Dominion Energy dies day after retiring
- Orlov scores late in OT, Caps remain perfect against Devils
- Another perfect night by Williams lifts Celtics over Rockets
- Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas wedding licenses
- Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
- Short-handed Hornets rout slumping Pacers 114-97
- Wie West tumbles out of ANA; Tavatanakit keeps 1-shot lead
- Valanciunas leads Grizzlies past Timberwolves 120-108
- Taiwan prosecutors probe train crash that killed 51
- Wendle's 3-run HR in 9th rallies Rays over Marlins 6-4
- Bauer has no-hitter through 6 innings in Dodgers debut
- Taiwan says European countries helping with submarine project
- Spezza scores in shootout, Maple Leafs beat Jets 2-1
- UK records seven fatalities after AstraZeneca jab
- University of California victim of nationwide hack attack
- Arizona reaches NCAA title game with 69-59 win over UConn
- MacKinnon has 2 goals, Avalanche beat Blues, 3-2
- Bodanovic scores 26 points, Hawks beat Pelicans 126-103
- Today in History
- Jazz beat Bulls for record 21st straight at home
- Taiwan lowers flag to honor victims of fatal train accident
- Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills
- Suns lead by 30 after 1 quarter, cruise past Thunder 140-103
- Mexican Summaries
- Mexican Standings
- Stanford and Arizona meet in all Pac-12 NCAA title game
- Purr-fect night: Bauer solid, cat takes field in Dodgers win
- Smugglers sentenced for journey that left 3 sisters dead
- Antetokounmpo has 47, Bucks beat Blazers 127-109
- McDavid leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Flames
- Kuzma's season-high 30 points lead Lakers past Kings 115-94
- South Korean foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart
- Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran
- Jones, Sharks continue to frustrate Kings in 3-0 win
- Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
- Bauer takes no-hitter into 7th to win Dodgers debut at Coors
- Orlov scores in OT to give Capitals 2-1 win over Devils
- Kessel, Pederson rally Coyotes to 4-2 victory over Ducks
- Deadly breach could delay decisions on Capitol fencing
- California OKs indoor sports, concerts as COVID cases plunge
- Posey, Longoria go deep again as Giants top Mariners 6-3
- Mercedes gets 1st 5 career hits, White Sox beat Angels 12-8
- Bregman homers for 2nd straight day, Astros beat A's again
- Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown