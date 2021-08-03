英文新聞列表 English News List
- Swartz scores 33, BC tops Pitt in ACC women's opener 67-56
- Reports: Myanmar military-named deputy UN ambassador resigns
- Oregon State opens Pac-12 tourney with 71-63 win over Cal
- Prosecutors: Man threatened Missouri, Tennessee congressmen
- Myanmar: Reporter placed in chokehold as 6 journalists charged
- Lowe chance to be starting 1B for rebuilding Texas Rangers
- Huskers hitting their stride heading into trip to No. 5 Iowa
- Despite no combine, NFL releases list of who merited invites
- Austin acquires Sebastian Berhalter from Columbus on loan
- Lindo Jr. leads GW over Fordham 53-49 in A10 tourney
- NBA star's trustee vote shows race fight in South Carolina
- Oregon moves to ban display of nooses, a racist symbol
- Car swerves to miss falling couch, crashes; driver ticketed
- Civil suit in U.S. over British teen's death can proceed
- Researcher under federal investigation for Chinese ties
- Leipzig beats Wolfsburg 2-0 to reach German Cup semifinals
- BC-US--Index, US
- Mississippi close to putting limits on transgender athletes
- California city believed 1st in US to ban new gas stations
- Muguruza beats Sabalenka at Qatar Open, Svitolina wins
- Man United, Leicester stumble to draws in Premier League
- Boone takes leave for pacemaker; Lester to have surgery
- Kessié snatches draw for title-chasing Milan against Udinese
- David scores 2 as Lille wins to stay two points clear of PSG
- EU, Britain clash again in latest post-Brexit spat
- Ruff may be mixing up lines with Devils struggling to score
- Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
- Review: In 'Truffle Hunters,' an enchanting but beset world
- Man United misfires at Crystal Palace in 3rd straight 0-0
- Business Highlights
- Fifth-year G Anna Wilson emerges as a top Stanford defender
- German leaders agree to extend a coronavirus shutdown until March 28 but pave the way for further relaxations
- Texas schools, stores divided on masks as mandate ends
- Basketball 3-on-3 national championship set for Indianapolis
- Barcelona rallies late, returns to Copa del Rey final
- Press groups call on Nicaragua to stop harassing media
- Utah nears new teen treatment rules Paris Hilton supported
- Smith, Gators get last run, top Auburn in SEC women's opener
- AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Las Vegas
- Mayfield stops Browns' QB carousel, team pleased with growth
- Raiders GM Mike Mayock: 'Jury is still out' on Trent Brown
- Ranked in top 10 for first time, Indiana looks to keep going
- With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing
- MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea meet with top-4 place at stake
- Vikings GM: 'Kirk Cousins is our quarterback'
- Bears re-sign exclusive rights free agent OL Alex Bars
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Mississippi River cities join project to map plastic litter
- Saints cut veteran tight end Josh Hill, extend J.T. Gray
- Jenkins, Rogers lead USC women past ASU in Pac 12 1st round
- '3rd time's a charm': SpaceX Starship nails landing in test
- Virus surge forces Sao Paulo to shut as Buenos Aires reopens
- Mavs star Doncic ruled out against Thunder with back issue
- Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse past Clemson 64-54
- Ford's 21 carries Wagner past Merrimack 64-59 for NEC title
- Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses
- Northern Ireland loyalists pull support for Good Friday peace deal
- Widow of Dallas officer slain by Lee Harvey Oswald dies
- IG finds misuse of office by Elaine Chao at Transportation
- Wade leads Wichita St. past Tulane 78-70
- Whaley leads UConn past Seton Hall 69-58
- Australia's leader backs attorney-general accused of rape
- Biden administration singles out China as 'biggest geopolitical test' for U.S
- South Korea economy shrank in 2020 for 1st time in 22 years
- Make This International Women's Week Unforgettable with iShopChangi's Exclusive Discounts and Promotions
- International Women's Day during the pandemic is actually more special – Little Flower Hut to celebrate all the nurses in Singapore
- Pollard hits six sixes in an over as Windies beat Sri Lanka
- Missouri hangs on for 1st win at Florida, 72-70
- Myanmar protesters persist following deadliest day
- N.C. State wins fifth straight, beats Notre Dame 80-69
- Dunn scores 21 to lead St. John's past Providence 81-67
- Hunt, Lucas help Oregon State beat Utah 75-70
- Moragne lifts Florida A&M past NC Central 65-58
- 2 Chinese military turboprops intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Jones leads balanced Penn State past Minnesota 84-65
- Ellington, backups help Pistons beat depleted Raptors
- McConnell sets steals mark, Pacers rally past Cavs 114-111
- Texas’ power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts left millions without electricity and heat for days
- Texas power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts
- Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
- Embiid, Harris lead 76ers to OT victory over Jazz
- Moragne lifts Florida A&M past NC Central 65-58
- Washington State women hold off Utah's late rally, win 57-48
- James Harden has triple-double in Houston return, Nets roll
- France approves China's CGTN broadcast license
- James Harden leads Nets past Rockets in Houston return
- Martinez, No. 20 W. Virginia women beat Kansas St. 72-64
- Hong Kong democracy activists' court hearing enters 4th day
- Cloud-based Email Threats Capitalized on Chaos of COVID-19
- Wood, Belmont beat SIU-Edwardsville 78-61 in OVC tourney
- Rozier leads Hornets to 135-102 rout of skidding T-Wolves
- Caps edge Bruins 2-1 in SO in Chara's return to Boston
- Boston U. beats Lehigh 69-58 in Patriot League tourney
- Villanova wins Big East title; McDermott coaches under fire
- LaVine's 36 points lift Bulls past Pelicans 128-124
- Others test, check, trace; Mexico lets tourists in speedily
- England wins toss, decides to bat 1st vs India in 4th test
- Molinar leads balanced Mississippi St. past Texas A&M 63-57
- NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat Oilers 6-1 for 3-game sweep
- Capitals beat Bruins in shootout in Chara’s Boston return
- Young scores 32 as Hawks rally from 19 down to beat Magic
- Nutall leads Sam Houston St. over Texas A&M-CC 84-61
- Porzingis helps Doncic-less Mavs to 87-78 win over Thunder
- House Democrats pass sweeping voting and ethics legislation over unanimous GOP opposition, setting up Senate showdown
- Castro lifts Houston Baptist over Incarnate Word 72-67
- Biden calls Taiwan 'critical economic and security partner'
- Animated 'Demon Slayer' strikes chord with pandemic Japan
- Bergersen leads Central Arkansas past SE Louisiana 88-71
- Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile hits Saudi oil facility
- No. 19 San Diego State beats UNLV 71-62 for 2nd MWC title
- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen inoculated against COVID-19
- Taiwanese rescued in Philippines from Chinese abductors
- Northwestern scores last six points, beats Maryland 60-55
- Ford, Parker rally Idaho St. over Eastern Washington 68-63
- Today in History
- Design Spectrum of Hong Kong Design Centre Presents PLAY LIVES Exhibition
- Oregon beats UCLA 82-74, moves into first in Pac-12
- New photos: North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium
- Buenos Aires reopens as virus surge forces Sao Paulo to shut
- Thistlewood lifts Colorado St. over New Mexico 87-73
- Kohl's buzzer-beater lifts Abilene Christian over SFA 63-61
- AP Interview: DOE reviving loan program, Granholm says
- Double standard? Gillibrand in spotlight after Cuomo scandal
- Green carries New Orleans over Northwestern St. 92-83
- Takeaways: What hearings have revealed about Jan. 6 failures
- Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind
- Migrant workers face dire conditions at South Korean farms
- Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
- Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol
- Dems tighten relief benefits, firm up support for virus bill
- 3 more cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in PSL
- Slumping Kings beat short-handed Lakers 123-120
- Power play sends Blues to 3-2 win over skidding Ducks
- Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Slovenia's Marshal Tweeto and the media
- Coyotes ride 3-goal 2nd period to 3-2 win over LA Kings
- North Korea: Photos point to possible plutonium production
- Taiwan's Council of Agriculture minister criticizes China's unfair trade practices
- Pakistan: Senate election deals a blow to Imran Khan
- Fleury earns 11th win of the season, Vegas tops Wild 5-1
- Lillard's late 3 gives Blazers 108-106 win over Warriors
- India's elderly people face neglect during COVID
- Kinaxis Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Report
- Advanced Energy Unveils 48-Volt DC-Input Power Supply for Telecom and Computing Applications
- House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
- With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing
- Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 in Pac-12 tourney
- Bond hearing for man who killed ex-Saints star Will Smith
- ASML extends supply deal with China’s SMIC
- 7-year-old Alabama girl helps to fund her own brain surgery
- Rantanen scores twice as Avalanche blank Sharks 4-0
- Nepal signs peace agreement with communist rebel group
- Morehead St. beats SE Missouri 61-54 in OVC tourney
- UN envoy: Myanmar army is 'surprised' at opposition to coup
- Ahead of Pope visit, survivor recalls Iraq church massacre
- Chinese astronauts training for space station crewed flights
- Asian shares track Wall St decline as bond yields rebound
- Female owners encourage young women to pursue football path
- Big Ten this week: No. 2 Michigan, Michigan State play twice
- 8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
- Some Belgians shout: 'King! Tear down your garden walls!'
- AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
- UK and 4 nations to fast-track modified COVID-19 vaccines
- Thailand probes Facebook's removal of army-linked accounts
- Taiwan leaps to No. 6 on Heritage Foundation’s Index of Economic Freedom
- US envoy to Japan officially hosts Taiwanese counterpart for 1st time since 1979
- EU blocks export of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Australia
- Will Paramount+ be a mountain or a molehill in streaming?
- One Good Thing: A taste of the islands makes lockdown easier
- When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
- Interpol says fake vaccines in China, South Africa ‘tip of iceberg’
- Hong Kong tightens inspections of Taiwan pineapples
- Cryptology Asset Group: Leads $30 Million Series B Funding Round of Neobroker nextmarkets
- UN: 20 migrants die after tossed overboard en route to Yemen
- Three have life-threatening wounds after Sweden ax attack
- Myanmar protesters, undaunted by killings, march again
- The Latest: Sri Lanka approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
- National People's Congress: China plans 'green transformation' of economy
- Israel still weighing cooperation with ICC investigation
- Taiwan takes down COVID prevention posters of table tennis star
- Afghan offical says gunmen kill 7 workers, bomb kills doctor
- Palace: Prince Philip has had a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, will remain hospitalized
- 3 Myanmar policemen cross into India seeking refuge
- Palace: Prince Philip had a successful heart procedure
- Probe into EU border agency leaves some questions unanswered
- Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
- EXPLAINER: Why Ethiopia's deadly Tigray crisis is growing
- Kuwait says its ruling emir flies to US for medical checks
- China advisers meet amid pandemic, Hong Kong crackdown
- The European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
- Taiwan stocks tumble following tech share rout in U.S. market
- Flemish Parliament throws support behind Taiwan
- EU regulator starts a review of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine
- Liverpool to play Leipzig in Budapest for a 2nd time
- Court drops case against Dutch father who isolated family
- EU's court deals setback to Barcelona, Madrid in tax case
- 2021 Creative Expo to celebrate Taiwan
- Portugal: Number of wildfires, scorched areas falls by half
- FIFA tours Africa, aims to hold sway in soccer election
- UN: 38 died on deadliest day yet for Myanmar coup opposition
- 5 things agents wish people knew about insurance
- US traffic deaths spike even as pandemic cuts miles traveled
- OPEC cartel, allies face decision on increasing oil output
- Chaos as freed Nigerian schoolgirls reunited with families
- EuroLeague still hoping for fans to attend its Final Four
- Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways reports $1.7 billion loss in 2020
- Police: Ex-chief targeted foes in string of Maryland arsons
- German health minister: Independent vaccine panel formally approves AstraZeneca shot for people 65 and over
- German panel OKs AstraZeneca vaccine jab for over 65s
- ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results
- New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques
- Yuexiu REIT Announces 2020 Annual Results
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Amazon opens first UK checkout-free grocery store in London
- Hungary tightens pandemic restrictions amid rising deaths
- 32 of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged under security law denied bail after four-day marathon court hearing
- WTA Lyon Open Results
- EXPLAINER: What to look for at China's annual Congress
- Bystander's baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting
- EU wants employers to report pay levels to fix gender gap
- Left-wing party wins Kosovo poll, needs ally to form cabinet
- Was the Turkish state involved in journalist Hrant Dink’s assassination?
- Michigan native, husband give ACLU $15M for LGBTQ rights
- Koeman transforms Barcelona amid club chaos, elections
- WTA Qatar Open Results
- Iran to meet with UN technical experts over uranium find
- Syrian man charged over deadly attack on German tourists
- Pakistani PM to seek vote of trust from parliament this week
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Loyalists pull support for NI peace deal over Brexit rules
- UK competition watchdog investigates Apple's App Store
- Israeli minister sticks to Iran 'environmental terror' claim
- US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
- Billie Jean King memoir 'All In' to be published in August
- GM looking to build 2nd US battery factory, Tennessee likely
- US fourth quarter productivity revised to a decline of 4.2%
- US-China tensions threaten global climate change efforts
- Picture book based on 'American Anthem' to come out in June
- Clooney, 'Billie Holiday' among AARP movie award honorees
- For the first time since COVID, profits are rising again
- GOP state lawmakers seek to nullify federal gun limits
- Powerful earthquake hits off northeast coast of New Zealand
- Elgar, Bavuma South Africa's new cricket captains
- New NAACP head: Black Vermonters deserve to enjoy state, too
- Louisville's Evans garners national attention chasing titles
- 17% of food production globally wasted, UN report estimates
- F1 driver Mazepin takes blame for inappropriate behavior
- The Latest: Cards OK'd to host some fans at Busch Stadium
- Tributes as leading South African reporter dies of COVID-19
- The Latest: Congressman braces for threat against Capitol
- Foresee Pharmaceuticals Enters Exclusive License Agreement with Intas Pharmaceuticals for Commercialization in the United States
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- Ohio man admits paying poor Filipino moms for child porn
- US suspends tariffs on UK goods to resolve aircraft dispute
- NBA Leaders
- Scholarship created to honor choreographer Ann Reinking
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Struggling Milan visits Verona needing to rebuild confidence
- 24 Hours of Le Mans postponed from June to August
- Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion
- Turkish Defense Ministry says 9 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey
- Sweden says probe into knife attack looking at terror links
- Hong Kong dropped from Economic Freedom Index as policies 'controlled from Beijing'
- 9 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey
- EU official: AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Pew survey shows hardening American attitudes toward China
- Major League Baseball to hold first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2
- Judge denies plea withdrawal effort in 2018 Wisconsin crash
- Famed Madrid flamenco venue closes amid virus restrictions
- Boston Marathon's plan to hand out 70K medals roils runners
- WH says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
- Larry Wahl, spokesman for Yankees, Orange Bowl, dead at 67
- Equine herpes affects European preparation for Olympics
- Capitol Police ask that National Guard remain at Capitol for 2 more months, reflecting continued security concerns
- Capitals' Ovechkin fined $5K for spearing Bruins' Frederic
- UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Diana interview
- Tonywatch: Aaron Tveit rides a roller coaster of a year
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
- 'Falling through cracks': Vaccine bypasses some older adults
- Senate energy panel backs Haaland for interior secretary
- Bayern Munich gears up for improved Dortmund in 'Klassiker'
- Michael Jordan: LaMelo Ball has 'exceeded our expectations'
- AP source: Bradley agrees to $24M, 2-year deal with Brewers
- Court raises bar for some immigrants to avoid deportation
- Amnesty urges Egypt to probe forced disappearance of family
- Portugal moves 'home' World Cup qualifier to Turin
- Still divisive, Dr. Luke resurges at Grammys — as Tyson Trax
- Press Club seeks release of AP journalist jailed in Myanmar
- Top seeds Svitolina and Pliskova upset at Qatar Open
- Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths
- Anger in Lebanon as currency, prices spiral out of control
- Bucking GOP trend, Alabama governor extends mask order
- OPEC, allied countries agree to leave most oil production cuts in place, pushing prices higher
- Davis, Olsen signing 1-day contracts to retire as Panthers
- Brazilian soccer under pressure to stop as COVID-19 surges
- Seedings at stake for Big 12 tourney entering final weekend
- Another Trump on the ballot? Lara Trump eyes Senate seat
- Drake's DeVries is MVC coach of year 2nd time in 3 seasons
- Mexico to raise security for candidates ahead of elections
- Tsitsipas beats Hurkacz to reach Rotterdam quarters
- Report: Russian hackers exploit Lithuanian infrastructure
- Malcolm X’s boyhood home in Boston gets historic designation
- Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after COVID-19
- Florida governor faces growing charges of vaccine favoritism
- China sets GDP growth target of over 6% in 2021
- Everyman's everyman, who faced Federer at Wimbledon, retires
- ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results
- Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later
- AP Was There: Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century
- Golubic upsets 3rd-seeded Garcia to reach Lyon Open quarters
- UConn's Bueckers is Big East player, freshman of the year
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Bench helps LSU top Mississippi State 71-62 in SEC quarters
- Tickets sold to vaccinated, recovered fans for F1 Bahrain GP
- Lawmaker wants cross border hydropower permit reconsidered
- Israel, Denmark and Austria join forces against COVID-19
- Woman to start paying nearly $2M in Great Danes neglect case
- Powell: Higher inflation temporary, Fed will be 'patient'
- Mariano Duncan bench coach for Ed Blankmeyer with Cyclones
- Women's tennis tour weighs changing 'frozen' COVID rankings
- D-backs add veteran reliever Swarzak as non-roster invitee
- Dallas police say officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder
- Kentucky bill would ban execution for severely mentally ill
- CBO expects federal debt to double over next 30 years
- UN finds soaring poverty in virus-hit Latin America region
- Police chief: Dallas officer arrested in two unconnected 2017 killings not related to his police work
- Spear scores 29, hits 7 3s as Wake Forest women beat UNC
- Elusive artist Banksy confirms he's behind prison artwork
- No. 8 Maryland beats Michigan, clinches share of B10 title
- Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
- Weathers lifts Duquesne past Richmond 67-62 in A-10 tourney
- Alessandro Del Piero joins ESPN as soccer analyst
- Oklahoma State AD Holder to step down; Weiberg to take over
- California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning
- Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes
- Audit finds major gaps in US bio weapons detection system
- Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to new deal for 2021 season
- Mississippi gov will sign bill limiting transgender athletes
- Own-goal earns Tottenham 1-0 win at Fulham in EPL
- LA Galaxy sign defender Derrick Williams from Blackburn
- McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill
- Accuser says talk of Cuomo as AG spurred her to come forward
- UN aid chief calls for Eritrean forces to leave Tigray
- Greece: 'Surprise' aftershock adds damage to quake-hit area
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Rachal, Richie lift Tulsa over Northeastern State 107-74
- Giants cut WR Golden Tate, LB Dave Mayo in salary cap moves
- Norwegian penguins get vaccinated and can end isolation
- Richarlison scores winner as Everton beats West Brom 1-0
- Phils' Middleton, Royals' Sherman join MLB executive council
- Lesson learned: Padres' slugger Tatis can crush fastballs
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Agency: Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge Pacific quake
- Howard, No. 17 Kentucky women edge Gators, Smith in SEC
- California to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas
- Ontario leader disappointed in Biden for not sharing vaccine
- Rennes hires Genesio as coach after Stephan leaves
- Marvell Technology, Okta fall; Burlington, Colfax rise
- Atkins 'not aware' of allegations against Callaway
- DeGray III leads UMass past Saint Joseph's 100-66 in A10
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- VIRUS TODAY: Alabama governor extends face mask order
- Georgia moving to repeal citizen's arrest after Arbery death
- Tall order; Pirates 6-7 prospect Cruz adjusting on the fly
- Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury
- Reeling Buckeyes look for answers with No. 4 Illinois ahead
- GOP senators criticize Pentagon nominee's 'partisan' tweets
- Alert level raised after explosion at remote Alaska volcano
- North Dakota House deciding whether to expel GOP lawmaker
- Phish guitarist to found substance abuse treatment center
- ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results
- Biden attempts bipartisan push for infrastructure package
- Chiefs sell naming rights to field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Sánchez nets 2 as Inter beats Parma 2-1 to go 6 points clear
- EXPLAINER: Why rising rates are unsettling Wall Street
- Lewis scores 21, Syracuse women advance in ACC to face FSU
- Elijah McClain's mom says his death invoked push for change
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Nuclear program: Iran avoids critical resolution with agreement for talks
- McGhee scores 16 to lead Liberty over Kennesaw State in ASUN
- Review: An updated 'Coming 2 America' for a #MeToo world
- Impeachment? Vindication? What comes next in Cuomo probe
- Liverpool slumps to historic 5th straight loss at Anfield
- Canada lawyer says Trump comments shouldn't halt extradition
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Business Highlights
- Judge dismisses lawsuit over slave portraits at Harvard
- Alderson: `Some of our players aren’t defensive geniuses'
- Evacuation request ignored at Guatemala's Pacaya volcano
- Devils captain Nico Hischier has concussion, broken nose
- North Dakota House expels lawmaker accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol
- Liverpool in crisis after 1-0 loss to Chelsea in EPL
- Braves' Max Fried scratched due to potential COVID exposure
- Vols hire Ekeler to coach outside linebackers, special teams
- Athletic beats Levante, will play in consecutive Copa finals
- Coming off victory, Nelly Korda shares the lead on LPGA Tour
- Boone discharged from hospital, day after getting pacemaker
- Biden lauds NASA team for giving US 'dose of confidence'
- Camping World helps cash-strapped teams make it to Las Vegas
- Costco 4Q profits rise, helped by pandemic shopping habits
- Oklahoma man gets over 3 years for smuggling guns to UAE
- Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains
- California Baptist unbeaten, but can't go dancing
- MATCHDAY: Valencia hosts Villarreal, Schalke has 5th coach
- Boy Scouts given more time to respond to lawsuit over assets
- No. 4 Stanford women throttle USC 92-53 in Pac 12 quarters
- No. 1 Gonzaga 2 wins away from joining rare NCAA company
- Louisiana AG loses in suit against reporter over records
- Littles carries North Alabama by North Florida 68-60 in ASUN
- Sounders bring back forward Fredy Montero on 1-year deal
- Martin scores 24 to lift Monmouth past Rider 77-74 in OT
- NCAA bubble trouble: Pandemic pushes mid-majors to margins
- Kaba, defense lift UCF women to 58-45 win over No. 15 USF
- Pinkney lifts Quinnipiac past St. Peter's 65-60
- Reds OF Akiyama returns to camp after wife seriously injured
- Villanova loses Gillespie to season-ending knee injury
- Mexico City launches Latin America's latest cable car line
- Sharks Blichfeld suspended 2 games for hit on MacKinnon
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Silins scores 15 to lead FAU past Middle Tennessee 80-50
- Cavs' Love honored for mental health advocacy, charity work
- Miller carries George Mason past George Washington 73-59
- China sets economic growth target of "over 6%" for 2021, announces plans for tech development, cleaner industry
- Virginia Tech holds off Miami without Sheppard in 2nd half
- Mets' Lugo on track to resume throwing around opening day
- Copeland, Alabama women top Mizzou 82-74 in SEC tourney
- China announces "over 6%" economic growth target, tech plans
- Harvey's 24 lifts S. Illinois past Bradley 73-63 in MVC
- Denver Broncos want Miller back but legal, money issues loom
- James, Durant choose their teams for Sunday's All-Star Game
- New Zealand sees small tsunami waves after strong South Pacific earthquake, says further threat has passed
- Hoskins makes spring debut for Phillies after elbow surgery
- Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney
- UTSA beats Southwestern Adventist 123-43
- Amazon Singapore empowers women-owned small businesses this International Women's Day
- Working together, the Akita Shirakami area rethinks tourism in the age of Covid-19 through new PR video and grassroots project
- US Commerce head to use tool to limit tech exports to China firms to 'full effect'
- Coronavirus: Australia wants EU to 'review' Italy's vaccine block
- Watson scores 25 to carry Dayton over Rhode Island in A-10
- Pelicans' Zion Williamson sits out against Miami Heat
- Stewart scores 12 to lead Manhattan over Fairfield 69-59
- McClung leads No. 18 Texas Tech to 81-54 rout of Iowa State
- Saints cut 12-year punter Thomas Morstead
- No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50
- Japan to extend virus emergency for 2 weeks for Tokyo area
- China announces slight uptick in defense spending by 6.8% amid high government debt, coronavirus pandemic impact
- Big 12 champ No. 3 Baylor beats No. 17 Oklahoma State 81-70
- Pippen Jr. scores career-high 36, Vandy tops Cincinnati
- Weah has career high, North Dakota beats South Dakota 21-10
- 9 in SUV have major injuries in border crash that killed 13
- Ban Ki-moon asked to act on complaint against Beijing Games
- Guam establishes marketing committee for Taiwan separate from China
- Martin scores 2 to help Islanders beat Sabres 5-2
- Kreider's 2nd hat trick in 5 games lifts Rangers past Devils
- Hurricanes take over in 3rd period, beat Red Wings 5-2
- Diawara leads Stetson over Bellarmine 73-70 in Atlantic Sun
- Flyers rally from early deficit to stun Penguins 4-3
- Stormo, Camper lift Siena over Canisius 73-66
- Randle, Knicks reach break over .500, beat Pistons 114-104
- Tatum scores 27, Celtics outlast depleted Raptors 132-125
- US: Russia blocks Syria chemical weapons use accountability
- 4 in 5 Businesses Affirm That Workflow Automation Enhances Employees’ Work Rather Than Replace Them, But a Knowledge Gap Persists
- Dubois scores in OT to lift Jets past Canadiens, 4-3
- Wizards beat Clippers 119-117 behind 33 from Beal
- Taiwan, US creating partnership opportunities with Eswatini
- American Cardoso scores 1st goal for Brazil's Internacionale
- No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten title in Howard's 2nd year
- Knicks beat Pistons to go into All-Star break at 19-18
- No. 11 Arizona women beat Washington State 60-44
- Garvin lifts Nicholls St. over McNeese St. 80-67
- Kreider has another hat trick, Rangers rout Devils 6-1
- Largie leads Florida Gulf Coast past Lipscomb 72-60
- Nuggets close out 1st half with 113-103 win at Indiana
- Coronavirus helps golf to bounce back in Japan
- Martin scores 2 to help Islanders beat Sabres 5-2
- Creighton suspends Greg McDermott for 'plantation' remark
- Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
- Bohannon, No. 5 Iowa run away from Nebraska 102-64
- 7-SELECT Collaborates with PABLO, the Cheese Tart Bakery from Japan, To Launch 5 Brand-New Cheese-Inspired Delights
- Austin, Ole Miss women upend No. 13 Arkansas in SEC tourney
- Blue Jackets hang on to edge struggling Stars 3-2
- Ekblad's four points leads Panthers over Predators 5-4
- Winthrop tops Longwood 82-61 in Big South tourney
- Holiday hits baseline jumper to lift Bucks past Grizzlies
- AOC named as no.1 in Gaming Monitors worldwide in 2020
- Palmer scores 17 to lead NC Central over Florida A&M 74-71
- Butler takes over, Heat top Pelicans 103-93
- Lightning top Blackhawks on Killorn's horn-beating OT goal
- Gilgeous-Alexander has 33, helps Thunder rally past Spurs
- Elliot scores 25, Clemson women beat Notre Dame 68-63
- US head of Indo-Pacific Command urges continued arms sales to Taiwan
- Daniels scores 15 to lift Prairie View over Southern 68-61
- Sims leads No. 15 Texas past No. 16 Oklahoma 69-65
- Jacksonville St. tops Murray St. 68-65 in OT in OVC tourney
- Racing in 36th America's Cup cleared to begin next week
- Phyfe scores 21 to lift N. Iowa over Illinois St. 65-60
- Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82
- Weathers carries Texas Southern past Alcorn St. 80-78
- San Francisco ousts San Diego 67-51 in WCC tourney, 67-51
- Perry lifts UCF past East Carolina 64-60
- McKinnis leads Jackson St. past Alabama A&M 50-35
- Bean scores 21 to carry Utah St. over Wyoming 72-59
- Today in History
- US job growth likely rose in February in rebound from slump
- Moss carries Grambling St. over Alabama St. 91-68
- Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery
- Chinese premier vows to push for 'peaceful unification' with Taiwan
- Dube gets 1st hat trick, Flames beat Senators 7-3
- Officers maced, trampled: Docs expose depth of Jan. 6 chaos
- Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
- Police maced, trampled: New docs show depth of Jan. 6 chaos
- Reports: NY officials altered count of nursing home deaths
- Georgia GOP leaders who stood up to Trump back voting bills
- Suns cruise past short-handed Warriors 120-98
- Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay
- Weber State edges N. Colorado 60-59 on last-second foul
- By slimmest of margins, Senate takes up $1.9T relief bill
- Highlights: What's changed in the Senate's COVID relief bill
- Canucks open 2-game set with 3-1 win over Maple Leafs
- Knight scores 26, Southern Utah beats Portland State 68-58
- Lillard has 44 and Blazers down Kings 123-119
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Continues Expansion with The Development of The Legendary Raffles at Galaxy Macau
- Australia wins toss, bats in 4th T20 against New Zealand
- Resisting pressure, Alabama governor extends mask order
- A timeline of disaster and displacement for Iraqi Christians
- Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians
- German court suspends surveillance of far-right AfD, for now
- Eastern Kentucky holds off Austin Peay 70-67 in OVC tourney
- Taiwan’s manufacturing gauge at highest level in 10 years
- Flames fire coach Geoff Ward, replace him with Darryl Sutter
- England hits back to restrict India to 80-4 in 4th test
- NHK WORLD-JAPAN Presents "3.11 – Ten Years On," a Collection of New and Encore Programs to Commemorate 10-Year Anniversary of the Largest Earthquake Ever Recorded in Japan
- What is the future of India's #MeToo movement?
- Top Chinese official says draft changes would empower largely pro-Beijing committee to choose some Hong Kong legislators
- Taiwan’s TSMC reaps benefits from 5 nm, 7 nm demand surge
- Guatemala woman, 23, is among 13 killed in California crash
- Justice, Williams lead Santa Clara past Portland 95-86
- Germany: Police arrest Croatian man wanted for war crimes
- BC-GLF--Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators
- Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
- Why Women's Day march irks conservative Pakistanis
- Braves OF Inciarte looks to bounce back from miserable year
- AP PHOTOS: Madrid hospital staff learn to cope with virus
- ‘WandaVision,’ a sitcom sendup, was a pandemic parable, too
- China to overhaul Hong Kong electoral system at annual party congress
- Quake-ravaged part of Croatia sees gaping sinkholes emerge
- YouTube cancels Myanmar military-run channels, pulls videos
- No flinch for Rangers' Calhoun year after fastball broke jaw
- Super Rugby: Nareki's 3 tries leads Highlanders past Chiefs
- Simone says: Olympic champ pushes for change in, out of pool
- UK COVID-19 lockdown provides boom towns for rats
- Seven airlines stopped flying to Taiwan during COVID pandemic
- 4-meter Dadaocheng illustration surprises viewers with cameos by Taipei mayor, Trump
- The Latest: Iraqis gather ahead of pope's arrival
- Photo of the Day: Super Mario map of Taiwan
- German factory orders rise strongly in January
- AP Interview: Lawyer says Kelly innocent of Ghosn pay scheme
- Florida visits Tennessee, SEC Tournament seeding on the line
- High court paves way for international same-sex marriages in Taiwan
- Taiwan's economics minister comments on algal reef referendum
- Australia asks EU to stop blocking vaccine exports
- Jobless French culture workers occupy theater to demand aid
- Israeli miniser says has list of Iran-backed targets
- US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
- YouTube removes Myanmar army channels; UN to meet on crisis
- Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
- 2021 Taipei Fashion Week to open next week
- New Tokyo Olympic president tries to assure Japan on safety
- Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden
- Man wielding knife arrested outside Marseille Jewish school
- Taiwan funds civilian patrols to protect endangered leopard cats
- Virginia man accused of shooting federal facility guard dies
- Iran's Revolutionary Guard says authorities disrupted attempted hijacking of passenger jet in flight on Thursday
- Pope Francis arrives in Iraq, launching first papal visit to rally dwindling Christian community after decades of war
- Philippines reports 52 more cases of South African COVID-19 variant
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 3/8/2021
- Coronavirus: German businesses offer help with vaccine drive — report
- Africa welcomes COVAX doses but warns against 'selfishness'
- Iran's Revolutionary Guard says airplane hijacking disrupted
- WTA Lyon Open Results
- China sets moderate new energy goals for climate change
- Myanmar cracked down brutally on protests. It may get worse.
- ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results
- Violent Senegal protests supporting opposition leader kill 1
- Western Force beat Waratahs 20-16 in Super Rugby Australia
- Taiwan foreign minister shows off pineapple during IPAC video meet
- Germany gives nuke plant operators $2.9B for early shutdown
- For Washington State's Abogidi, basketball is a global game
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Government, rebels formally sign peace agreement in Nepal
- Men's World Cup downhill race stopped because of fog
- Teacher vaccinations go untracked amid school reopening push
- Spacewalking astronauts tackle more solar panel advance work
- German-Russian relations flare up over state-run TV channel
- Former Hong Kong chief C.Y. Leung does not rule out return to post
- Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights
- AP-NORC poll: Americans largely back Biden's virus response
- AP PHOTOS: At a kosher food maker, a special Passover run
- Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital
- Accidental handballs to be allowed before teammate scores
- Taiwan, US, Eswatini boost trade exchanges
- Berlin film festival's Golden Bear goes to 'Loony Porn'
- St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe
- Midfielder Jamal Musiala signs with Bayern Munich to 2026
- Greece to increase army service amid tension with Turkey
- German court temporarily blocks observation of AfD party
- Global Forecast-Asia
- American Academy of Arts and Letters expands, diversifies
- 4 Hong Kong activists given bail as prosecutors drop appeal
- $1M for Minneapolis fences, barricades for Floyd death trial
- The Latest: AP poll: Americans back Biden's virus response
- US trade deficit rises 1.9% in January
- Cyprus: EU stands ready to help restart dormant peace talks
- EU, US agree 4-month tariff freeze over aircraft dispute
- Bosnia moves migrant families sleeping rough into camps
- Hackers thwart F1 team Williams' innovative car launch
- Crocodile hunt: Search on for escaped reptiles in S. Africa
- 1 of 2 teens in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release
- House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot
- After mixed messages, Europe warns against vaccine shopping
- WTA Qatar Open Results
- No fans allowed at Azerbaijan F1 GP amid virus concerns
- Germany: Croatian wanted for war crimes arrested at airport
- Portuguese GP to be held on May 2 at Portimao Circuit
- AP source: Canada clears Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 shot, giving it a fourth vaccine option
- Scandals reveal Cuomo known by New Yorkers to wider nation
- Reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights
- AP source: Canada clears Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- SPHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Lithuania refuses to extradite Belarus opposition figure
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- AP source: Washington tells Alex Smith he's being released
- Agreement could free Robert Indiana's estate from lawsuit
- Judge: Paper must run Page 1 statement on Meghan's legal win
- German TV director charged with rape in prominent MeToo case
- As other states close prisons, Nebraska may build a big one
- Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol
- Blackhawks' Seabrook calls it a career because of injury
- Czech state orders students to help at struggling hospitals
- Luxury seller Saks to spinoff website into separate company
- January 2022 trial set for IS militants nicknamed 'Beatles'
- Work starts on major underwater tunnel in Poland
- MLS investigating Beckham's Miami team over Matuidi signing
- PGA Tour Schedule
- No winners: UK waits for Harry, Meghan take on royal split
- Albania to build 2nd international airport to boost tourism
- NFL hires first Black female game official, Maia Chaka
- Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
- Shares slip in Asia after bond yield spike hits Wall St
- Greek militant on hunger strike suffers kidney failure
- UK govt slammed over pricey renovations for media briefings
- FIFA leader defends his Saudi links and World Cup host Qatar
- Manchester derby can turn into a virtual coronation for City
- Meghan: talk with Oprah without royals' input 'liberating'
- Turkey: sudden weather change likely cause of chopper crash
- Greenpeace paints Air France jet green in daring eco-stunt
- Qatar up for 2032 Olympics bid despite IOC backing Brisbane
- UN envoy calls for urgent action to reverse Myanmar coup
- German woman gets life for kindergarten killing
- Boone better with pacemaker, to return to Yanks this weekend
- Mass 2020 exodus from California did not happen, study says
- EU Commission chief says EU and US decide to suspend tariffs over Airbus-Boeing dispute for 4 months
- Petra Kvitova, Garbiñe Muguruza advance to Qatar Open final
- EU, US agree to suspend tariffs over Airbus-Boeing dispute
- Pakistani opposition to boycott confidence vote for PM Khan
- Official: End in sight for Jackson residents without water
- Remains of Kansas priest who died in Korean War identified
- 'Hotel Rwanda' hero was tricked onto plane, into arrest
- 3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in Floyd's death
- Myanmar: UN envoy demands end to military 'repression' of protesters
- Cuba's struggling entrepreneurs look to Biden with hope
- Detroit mayor turned down J&J vaccine in favor of others
- Israel postpones drive to vaccinate Palestinian workers
- Police investigate pepper spraying of mother near toddler
- Solskjaer hopes to have goalkeeper De Gea back 'very soon'
- Texas school district removes 'Rules of Chivalry' assignment
- Cyprus: no waiting for EU, vaccinated Britons welcome May 1
- AP source: Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons agree to buyout
- Swelling after COVID-19 shots may cause cancer false alarms
- Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals
- Busloads of asylum seekers arriving in Tucson amid pandemic
- Roadside bombing kills 5 Pakistani workers, wounds 2 troops
- Former Florida chief justice Gerald Kogan dies at 87
- Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Antivirus software creator charged with cheating investors
- Board suspends license of Irish trainer for dead horse photo
- ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results
- NFL, NFLPA seek alternatives to opioids for pain management
- Brewers' Williams optimistic about his shoulder recovery
- Alaska Native group, Neiman Marcus settle lawsuit over coat
- Colombia prosecutors move to drop case against ex-president
- Woman impaled by tree limb has 7 broken ribs, husband says
- Officials seeking answers to Puerto Rico telescope collapse
- Mexico president's support of tarnished pol tears at party
- Ukrainian tycoon banned from entering US for corruption
- Gragson under fire but defiant in return home to Las Vegas
- Exam finds multiple cracks in part of United jet's engine
- EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the February jobs report
- New SC abortion law remains on hold under judge's order
- Nashville eyes $2.3M settlement in fatal shooting by officer
- Astros minus 8 pitchers because of coronavirus protocols
- First oak trees selected to replace Notre Dame's spire
- Journal's 'appalling' racism podcast, tweet prompt outcry
- Giuliani probe awaits Garland as he nears AG confirmation
- SAmerica worried as European clubs won't release players
- At least 10 dead in bombing at restaurant in Somali capital
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Welch, Osunniyi lift St. Bonaventure over Duquesne in A-10
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Badosa beats 4th seed Mladenovic to reach Lyon Open semis
- US consumers eased off credit card borrowing in January
- Bills sign safety Hyde to 2-year, $19.2 million extension
- Analysis: NFL's very rich owners about to get much more rich
- UK says vaccine shipment from India won't hurt poor nations
- Adesanya fights Blachowicz for 2nd title belt at UFC 259
- Grosjean hit barrier at 192 kph with 67 G force in F1 crash
- VIRUS TODAY: Vaccinated adults await advice on family visits
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Column: With DH shelved, another year of hapless NL swings
- Barricades at Mexico's National Palace ahead of protests
- Dems draw on civil rights history to push Amazon union vote
- US to open more beds for immigrant children as numbers rise
- WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply
- No. 16 Georgia's seniors lead win over No. 17 Kentucky women
- Ware scores 29 to lift Morgan St. past Delaware St. 92-67
- Rangers' Shesterkin day to day with groin strain, Kakko back
- Pitcher Sam Dyson banned 1 yr under domestic violence policy
- Perkins scores 25 to carry Saint Louis over UMass in A-10
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Gap, NXP rise; SmileDirectClub, Norwegian Cruise Line fall
- Big smile, swing: Indians slugger Reyes eyes consistent '21
- Arizona's Akinjo forged toughness through early difficulties
- Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash
- Preston leads Liberty over Stetson 77-64 in Atlantic Sun
- Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread
- Airline IT provider hacked, frequent flyer data breached
- Hawks F DeAndre Hunter steps up rehab from knee surgery
- New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters
- NASA's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet
- BC-US--Index, US
- Adamu, Belo lead Montana State past Sacramento State 77-75
- Brandon Marshall hosts mini combine for draft prospects
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Paul McMullen, '96 US Olympic runner, dies in ski accident
- Schalke slides toward relegation after 0-0 with Mainz
- Valencia rallies late to beat Villarreal in Spanish league
- Rice narrowly beats Our Lady of the Lake 80-77
- Wyoming governor quietly mobilized Guard troops in Cheyenne
- Yanks' Germán pitches 2 innings in 1st game since suspension
- Boeing CEO waived pay but got compensation worth $21 million
- California to allow Major League Baseball, parks like Disneyland, live shows to resume at reduced capacity on April 1
- NHL players voice support for launching women's pro league
- Business Highlights
- Cardoso's putback gives Syracuse women win at buzzer vs. FSU
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Study marks major milestone for Louisiana coastal plan
- North Dakota lawmaker expulsion reveals policy problems
- California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen
- 3 Venezuelans plead guilty for aiding anti-Maduro plot
- Prosecutors won't pursue criminal charges against Von Miller
- Davison, Robertson lift E. Washington past Idaho St. 75-62
- Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets
- Key scores 19 to carry Indiana State over Evansville in MVC
- New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?
- Hyland scores 30 to lift VCU past Dayton 73-68 in A-10
- Police cleared of criminal wrongdoing in four shootings
- Biden White House: message discipline, no news conference
- Testimony ends in key hearing for 3 tied to Whitmer plot
- SEC suing AT&T for telling analysts nonpublic information
- 'Miracle on Ice' star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home
- Study: No partisan benefit from mail voting in 2020 election
- Top picks Torkelson, Mize at the center of Detroit's rebuild
- Denver Broncos place franchise tag on Justin Simmons again
- Kupcho, Ernst share lead in LPGA's Drive On Championship.
- Tennessee fires Kevin Steele less than 2 months after hiring
- Sabres coach on hot seat; GM says team's play 'unacceptable'
- Conners builds 1-shot lead at Bay Hill as McIlroy lurks
- Boeing Max makes emergency landing due to engine indicator
- MATCHDAY: Bayern hosts Dortmund; Barcelona visits Osasuna
- McClary scores 15 to lift Monmouth over Rider 65-62
- Omaha mayor's family says her husband has died
- BC-GLF--Bay Hill Scores
- Belarus anti-government protesters receiving medical treatment in Germany
- No. 2 Texas A&M women open SEC Tournament with win over LSU
- St. Peter’s edges Quinnipiac 66-64, splits season series
- Students at Brigham Young make rainbow light display on 'Y'
- OF Jarrod Dyson finalizes $1.5M deal, returns to Royals
- Ohtani fans 5 in return to mound; Harper HR on 1st swing
- Yellen says Congress needs to 'go big' for relief package
- Donyell Marshall out as head coach at Central Connecticut
- Taiwan to offer genetic testing for treatment of 6 cancers
- New Zealand Warriors set to play 4 months in Australia
- Judge dismisses lawsuit by Democratic AGs to recognize ERA
- Cunane, No. 3 NC State top Virginia Tech 68-55 in ACCs
- No. 7 Gamecocks hold off Alabama 75-63 at SEC Tournament
- Williams scores 21 to lead Buffalo past Kent St. 81-67
- A's third baseman Matt Chapman thrilled to be back on field
- Forrest scores 16 to lead FAU past Middle Tennessee 63-54
- McGusty scores 27, rallies Miami over Boston College 80-76
- Hankerson leads Northern Illinois past Cent. Michigan 79-74
- Grady scores 32 to lift Davidson past George Mason 99-67
- Brown leads The Citadel past Western Carolina 100-86
- Report: Ex-LSU AD wanted Miles fired amid sexual complaints
- Trump offers early endorsement for loyal SC governor
- Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series
- No. 23 Missouri St. women win 15th straight, beat Evansville
- Injured Booker won't play in All-Star Game, Conley replaces
- Kinsey, Taylor lead Marshall over Charlotte 75-67
- Farrington carries Arkansas St. past Georgia Southern 62-58
- Flowers scores 34 to lift South Alabama past UL Monroe 80-72
- Pullin lifts UC Riverside over CS Northridge 72-68
- Wojcik scores 33 to carry Fairfield past Manhattan 85-67
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins vote of confidence
- U.S. Senate backs bill to clamp down on China-funded Confucius Institutes
- Jackson triple-double carries Toledo over Ball St. 89-70
- Taiwanese-American Tim Wu to join White House
- Bruins respond to head shot with 5-1 victory over Capitals
- Mexico experts recommend approving Indian vaccine
- Morgan's late free throw sends E. Michigan past W. Michigan
- Webster scores 17 to carry Hawaii past UC Davis 73-68
- Ledecky wins 3rd title in Texas; Lochte reaches 1st final
- Arizona releases NCAA's Notice of Allegations
- No. 4 Stanford women beat Oregon State to reach Pac-12 final
- Sharks' Sorensen, Avs' Gilbert added to COVID-19 list
- No. 24 Rutgers women downs 22nd-ranked Ohio State 71-63
- Rainy weather forecast in Taiwan throughout weekend
- Albany holds off New Hampshire 24-20 in CAA opener
- Mercer beats Samford 87-59 in SoCon tourney
- McLaughlin lifts UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 71-57
- Kurashev scores in shootout, Blackhawks beat Lightning 4-3
- Bruins respond to Wilson's head shot with 5-1 win over Caps
- Belmont edges Jacksonville St. 72-69 in OVC tourney
- Davis carries No. 14 Lady Vols into SEC semifinals
- Brandon's late shot carries Canisius past Siena 76-75
- Egun scores 14 to lead Montana past Warner Pacific 92-61
- Georgia Tech beats back upset-minded Clemson in ACC quarters
- More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw: source
- Davis carries UC Irvine past Long Beach St. 71-68 in OT
- Ertel scores 21 to carry UAB over North Texas 65-51
- Forrest scores 24, leads Appalachian State past UALR 67-60
- Kahkonen stops 24 shots in Wild's 5-1 win over Coyotes
- MVC quarterfinal between N Iowa and Drake canceled
- Trice's late jumper leads Old Dominion past Western Kentucky
- Cole scores 20 to lead Utah Valley past Grand Canyon 59-55
- Blues rally for 3-2 win over Kings on Hoffman's goal in OT
- Scott lifts LMU over San Francisco 70-66 in WCC tourney
- Nemechek beats boss Busch to win Truck Series race at Vegas
- Today in History
- Nichushkin scores twice, Avs beat Ducks 3-2 in overtime
- Myanmar: Defiant anti-coup movement returns to streets
- Tarleton State defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47
- North Alabama defeats Florida Gulf Coast 96-81
- Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
- Sherfield's late bomb leads Nevada over Colorado St. 85-82
- Highlights: What's changed in the Senate's virus relief bill
- Hadley carries UC San Diego over CS Fullerton 89-85
- Biden White House: keeping control of the daily message
- Ark.-Pine Bluff routs Mississippi Valley St. 82-59
- Trammell leads Seattle over California Baptist 80-79
- Protests, tear gas in Myanmar after UN envoy urges action
- Pope Francis meets Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in historic encounter to encourage coexistence
- Morehead St. survives E. Kentucky, heads to OVC championship
- Diplomats: UN fails to approve call to end Tigray violence
- Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April
- Shiite powerhouse al-Sistani helped shape today's Iraq
- Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists
- Pope to visit Iraq church damaged by IS militants
- Pope Francis meets with top Shiite cleric in Iraq
- Troy dumps Texas-Arlington 91-86 in Sun Belt's first round
- 4th test: England 6-0 in 2nd innings, India has 160-run lead
- Shields wins unanimous decision over Dicaire
- Sydney's LGBTQI Mardi Gras goes ahead _ with restrictions
- No. 9 UCLA women into Pac-12 final, 58-49 vs No. 11 Arizona
- Taiwan adds 10th COVID death, 7 new cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia
- Pacioretty's OT goal gives Golden Knights 5-4 win vs Sharks
- Taiwan turns to Matsu for drought relief
- Missouri St. ousts Valparaiso 66-55 in MVC quarterfinals
- Rice lifts New Mexico St. over Dixie State 76-66
- Coronavirus: German vaccine shortage 'over soon'
- Manchin, key Senate swing vote, boosts West Virginia's hopes
- Santa Clara advances in WCC eliminating Pacific 81-76
- Taiwan musicians to feature at 2021 SXSW Music Festival
- Speedy variants power virus surge sweeping Europe
- After historic meeting with pope, Iraq's top Shiite cleric says religious authorities have role in protecting Christians
- After meeting pope, Iraq's top Shiite cleric says Christians should live in peace and enjoy rights like all other Iraqis
- Indian farmers mark 100th day of protest with road blockade
- Afghan official: Car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard
- Vatican says Pope Francis thanked Iraq's top Shiite cleric for having 'raised his voice in defense of the weakest'
- Royalty TV: UK monarchy and television have complex ties
- Officials: 18 killed as truck crashes into bus outside Cairo
- Taiwan’s Penghu cancels mass swim due to COVID
- The Latest: Pope arrives in Iraq's Ur for interfaith meeting
- Vaxi Taxi targets vaccine anxiety as UK minority uptake lags
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- The Latest: Dalai Lama receives coronavirus vaccine
- Taiwan minister to meet activists and discuss algae reef LNG project
- 6 Ukrainians die, dozens injured in bus crash in Poland
- Taiwan's president advocates for gender equality
- Death toll in bombing in Somalia's capital rises to 20
- Vietnam reports one COVID case imported from Taiwan
- China's vaccine diplomacy could squeeze Taiwan internationally
- Vlhova leads Shiffrin after 1st run of World Cup slalom
- Thailand: Hundreds protest lese majeste law in Bangkok
- Pakistan's PM wins vote of confidence after Senate setback
- Egypt president el-Sissi visits Sudan amid rapprochement
- Taiwan poised to license experimental outward remittance service
- Outlook for Taipei 101 operator upgraded to 'stable'
- 55-meter penalty goal gives ACT a late 27-24 win over Rebels
- Taiwan wins mixed doubles title at World Table Tennis Doha event
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Kriechmayr adds World Cup downhill win to world title
- Protesters say out with Cyprus' 'Satanic' Eurovision entry
- State panel: Giving inmates vaccine could be 'PR nightmare'
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Biden getting 1st shot at making mark on federal judiciary
- WTA Lyon Open Results
- Bye, Bismarck: 144 cities could lose status as metro areas
- Taiwan gorilla Bao Bao has first offspring
- ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results
- Italian prosecutor seeks life for US men charged with murder
- Open spaces, no pharmacies: rural US confronts vaccine void
- USDA relocations curtail ag research, farmer confidence
- Xhaka's blunder costs Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Burnley
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Officer's trial could reopen intersection where Floyd died
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- English Summaries
- English Results
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges
- Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Pandemic forces route change, other precautions for Iditarod
- Pro-democracy protest in Thailand passes without violence
- As violence surges, some question Portland axing police unit
- Courts wrestle with whether manslaughter is always violent
- WTA Qatar Open Results
- Barcelona members to elect new president amid club crisis
- Van der Poel masters the gravel roads to win Strade Bianche
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Leipzig moves top of Bundesliga before Bayern-Dortmund clash
- Kvitova beats Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win Qatar Open
- NBA All-Star Game referees eager to represent peers, Atlanta
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Southampton ends long winless run in EPL despite Ings injury
- Pakistan security forces say 8 militants killed in raids
- Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home
- Biden, Democrats prevail as divided Senate approves $1.9T virus aid bill, House on track for final passage next week
- Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage
- Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite pandemic
- ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results
- Federer to face Chardy or Evans in comeback match in Doha
- Le Puy, Red Star cause French Cup upsets to reach last 16
- Mariners hope to have unearthed pitching gem in Chris Flexen
- Hundreds gather in illegal COVID-19 protest in Stockholm
- 3 Alabama professors on leave over insensitive photos
- Cleveland rocker and radio star Michael Stanley dead at 72
- Grammys to partner with Berklee, ASU for study on women
- Rangers on verge of 1st Scottish league title in 10 years
- Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic sidelined by knee strain
- Teenager Tauson wins to set up Lyon final against Golubic
- SAmerica soccer body postpones World Cup qualifiers in March
- US gives hope to previously denied asylum seekers in camp
- Mintz, Boston have 6 3s each as Kentucky cruises 92-64
- Evans, Cochran lead No. 5 Louisville into ACC finals, 72-59
- Atlético aims to inflict severe blow on Madrid title hopes
- Dawes scores 21 as Clemson defeats Pitt 77-62 in finale
- Villa, Wolves hit goal frame in 0-0 draw in Premier League
- Predators center Matt Duchene put on IR, out 3-5 weeks
- NBA All-Star 2021: The game no one seemed to want
- Dolce&Gabbana seeks over $600M damages from 2 US bloggers
- Young's 23 points leads Rutgers past Minnesota 77-70 in OT
- No. 10 Indiana women rout Purdue, team mark for Big Ten wins
- Nomadland's Empire is a real place in northern Nevada desert
- American Daryl Dike scores 3rd goal during loan to Barnsley
- New protests in Spain over the jailing of rapper's backers
- Etienne carries Wichita St. past South Florida 80-63
- Pearl gets 600th win with Auburn's victory in season finale
- Bryant survives COVID scare, gains 1st NEC title game 85-55
- No. 1 UConn rolls past St. John's 77-41 in BE quarterfinals
- Barzal shines as Islanders beat Sabres for 4th straight win
- Rolling Rangers sweep Devils, hand NJ 5th straight loss
- Villanova holds off Stony Brook 16-13 in Colonial opener
- Andrey Rublev to play Marton Fucsovics in Rotterdam final
- Baker leads S. Illinois' return over Youngstown St.
- Police: Texas rapper dead in interstate shooting in Georgia
- Explosive Lee gets Delaware going in blowout of Maine
- Mancuso leads Richmond past William & Mary 21-14
- Veteran lefty Jose Alvarez, Giants reach $1.15M, 1-year deal
- Jantunen, Plummer each score 15, Utah cruises by Arizona St
- Kinsey, Taylor lead Marshall over Charlotte 75-66
- Bridy has 2 TD runs, leads VMI over Western Carolina 30-7
- 50 people sue Wisconsin city over handling of protests
- James Madison rallies in fourth quarter to beat Elon 20-17
- Cunane, No. 3 NC State avoid upset, reach ACC title game
- Morata scores twice in Juve's 3-1 comeback win over Lazio
- Edey, No. 23 Purdue beat Indiana for 9th straight time
- 2-point PAT in OT gives Chattanooga 25-24 over The Citadel
- Noel Acciari gets hat trick as Panthers beat Predators 6-2
- Andrews leads Loyola (MD) past top-seeded Navy 76-68
- Cocaine: The drug pipeline to Europe
- Silver: NBA may return to normal in '21-22, virus permitting
- Messi provides 2 assists for Barça ahead of Madrid derby
- Without Cunningham, No. 17 Oklahoma State beats No. 6 WVU
- Larson settled in at Hendrick one month into new job
- Journalists' group calls for release of reporters in Myanmar
- Bills re-sign backup LB Andre Smith to 2-year contract
- Hillmon scores 19, No. 12 Michigan women beat Northwestern
- Aiken, Gather lift Gardner-Webb past Presbyterian in 2OT
- Furman rallies from 17 down, beats Samford 44-37 in OT
- Bold approach proves costly for Arsenal in latest slipup
- Late tip-in helps Providence hold off No. 10 Villanova 54-52
- Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules
- McIntosh has 13, Elon tops Towson 69-48 in CAA tourney
- Leicester rallies for 2-1 win at Brighton, into 2nd in EPL
- Freshman Wells scores 32, leads Belmont to OVC women's title
- Creighton players express hurt over McDermott words in video
- Switzerland votes on Muslim 'burqa ban'
- Siegrist leads Villanova over No. 25 DePaul women in OT
- Australia wins toss, bats in decisive 5th T20 vs. NZ
- Busch and Mars hearken childhood memories at Las Vegas
- Thomas, Watford lead LSU past Missouri 86-80 in finale
- Idaho State beats Southern Utah with late field goal 26-24
- Yankees' Boone back on bench 3 days after pacemaker inserted
- Blues activate right wing Tarasenko from injured reserve
- Kupcho eagles 18th to cut Ernst’s LPGA Tour lead to stroke
- No. 21 Virginia tops Louisville 68-58 to claim ACC title
- No. 16 Georgia upsets No. 2 Texas A&M 74-68 at SEC Tourney
- LA County may return beachfront land taken from Black family
- Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd's death
- Westwood has career-low at Bay Hill and takes 1-shot lead
- North Dakota State bounces back with 25-0 victory
- Rodrigues throws 3 TDs, leads UC Davis over Idaho 27-17
- Tarleton State beats Mississippi College 39-14
- Dosunmu's return powers No. 4 Illinois over No. 7 Ohio State
- 'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Carlo released from hospital; Wilson has hearing over hit
- Gronowski's video game stats send S. Dakota past W. Illinois
- USC beats UCLA 64-63 on Tahj Eaddy's last-second shot
- Yesufu lifts Drake past Missouri St. 71-69 in MVC tourney
- MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in England, Madrid derby in Spain
- Smith helps No. 6 Baylor women roll past Kansas, 93-67
- Moody, Tate help No. 12 Arkansas win 11th straight SEC game
- Islanders cruise to 4th straight win with 5-2 win vs. Sabres
- Last-minute layup leads Western Kentucky past Old Dominion
- No. 17 Oklahoma State beats No. 6 West Virginia 85-80
- Allmendinger wins at Las Vegas for surging Kaulig Racing
- McGuirl scores 17 as K-State holds off Iowa State 61-56
- Barriere, Pierce lead E. Washington past N. Arizona 45-13
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens its season beating Southern 33-30
- No. 14 Creighton beats Butler without suspended McDermott
- Glass near perfect in Alabama A&M's 31-7 win over S.C. State
- Ward accounts for 5 TDs, Incarnate Word beats Lamar 42-20
- China boosts defense spending by 6.8% in slight uptick
- Nantou-based comic artist wins Japanese manga award
- Seeing is believing: Bauer shuts eye, pitches shutout ball
- China post-COVID export growth sets new record
- No. 7 S Carolina women top No. 14 Tennessee, reach SEC final
- No. 23 Missouri State women end MVC regular season unbeaten
- Bacot, Love and Walton score 18 each, UNC beats Duke 91-73
- Inmate dies in altercation at federal prison in Kentucky
- No. 3 N. Iowa wins defensive slugfest against Illinois St.
- Daniels pours in 30, Prairie View caps perfect SWAC season
- Ole Miss beats Vanderbilt 56-46
- Wayne Gretzky delivers emotional eulogy at father's funeral
- Whitney, Bannan lead Montana past NAIA Warner Pacific 80-62
- Horvat, Miller lift Canucks past NHL-leading Maple Leafs
- Sanders gets first SWAC win, Jackson St over Grambling 33-28
- Life Is Good wins San Felipe; Idol takes Big 'Cap
- Gallagher scores 2, Canadiens beat Jets 7-1
- S Korea, US scale back drills over virus, N Korea diplomacy
- Tobacco Low: Duke-UNC meet unranked in odd rivalry moment
- Broome, Morehead St. beat Belmont 86-71 in OVC title game
- Ledecky wins 800 free, finishes 4-for-4 in Texas meet
- Pitlick, Garland help Coyotes rally for 5-2 win over Wild
- Buster scores 20 to carry Lamar past McNeese St. 60-51
- Ellison leads Southeastern Louisiana over McNeese St. 25-20
- Carter leads Delaware St. over Morgan St. 82-75
- Ertel scores 16 to carry UAB past North Texas 65-61
- Taiwan resorts to well drilling amid extreme water supply woes
- Wilson scores 25 to carry S. Dakota St. past Omaha 84-71
- Escalating violence ups pressure for Myanmar sanctions
- Pavelski another PP goal as slumping Stars beat Columbus 5-0
- Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin past Sam Houston St. 64-59
- Scott's 3 TD passes helps Nicholls beat Northwestern State
- Akwuba carries Louisiana-Lafayette past South Alabama 79-68
- Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
- Baker lifts UC Irvine past Long Beach St. 73-58
- Pepper leads UC Davis past Hawaii 74-66
- Ryan Getzlaf scores in OT, Ducks beat Avalanche 5-4.
- Rocak leads UC San Diego over CS Fullerton 85-78
- Green lifts New Orleans past SE Louisiana 81-76 in OT
- Sow scores 22 to lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 70-54
- Tarleton State beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-58
- Myanmar: Thousands rally after overnight raids
- Another ex-aide calls Cuomo's office conduct inappropriate
- Coastal Carolina beats Troy 86-68 in Sun Belt tourney
- Kempe, Kopitar power Kings to comeback OT win over Blues
- China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan
- Today in History
- Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah
- Appalachian St. beats Texas St. in OT in Sun Belt tourney
- Sterling wins UFC bantamweight title when Yan disqualified
- Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants
- S. Dakota beats W. Illinois 86-69 in Summit League tourney
- Pope visits Iraq's war-ravaged north on last day of tour
- Chinese exports surge as global demand recovers from virus
- Tillman leads New Mexico St. past Dixie State 68-56
- Tuch, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Sharks 4-0
- Train derails killing 1, injuring 40 in southern Pakistan
- Mosley's late TD run helps PVAMU beat Texas Southern 20-19
- McDavid's late goal, 2 assists send Oilers past Flames 3-2
- Crusaders beat Hurricanes 33-16 in Super Rugby Aotearoa
- The Latest: Iraq's bombed-out Mosul awaits pope's arrival
- Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
- Christon carries Grambling St. past Alabama A&M 80-72
- Queta leads Utah St. past Fresno St. 57-51
- Ike scores 17 to lift Wyoming over UNLV 80-69
- Swiss vote on proposal to ban face coverings in public
- AP PHOTOS: Cyprus keeps Carnival spirit alive amid COVID-19
- Coronavirus: German immunologist suggests COVID vaccine priority reversal
- Ross leads Pepperdine over Santa Clara 78-70 in WCC tourney
- Satellite photos show aftermath of strike in northern Syria
- Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise
- Murder, but gentler: 'Cozy' mysteries a pandemic-era balm
- Drones vs moths: Dutch company tech solution to kill moths
- Myanmar asks India to return police who say they fled army
- Gunmen ambush Pakistan Navy vehicle, killing 1, wounding 2
- Myanmar police fire on protesters in ancient former capital
- Sri Lanka Catholics mark 'Black Sunday' for Easter victims
- Five things to know about the trials of activists in Hong Kong
- Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccine shot
- The Latest: Israel in final phase of easing of lockdown
- China tells Biden to reverse 'dangerous practice' on Taiwan
- Afghan policewoman hurt, husband dies in targeted attack
- Annual Mei-Chu Tournament takes place in Taiwan's Hsinchu
- 2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
- Shiffrin leads Vlhova after 1st run of World Cup GS
- Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions
- Biden to mark 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting-rights order
- Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection
- Explosion on Gaza fishing boat kills 3 Palestinian anglers
- French MP Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash
- German lawmaker to resign after his firm profited from masks
- Rain to dwindle in coming days
- Ex-Catalan leader vows to keep fighting extradition to Spain
- With many vaccinated, Israel reopens economy before election
- Odermatt wins super-G, keeps season title hopes alive
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Presidential elections underway at embattled club Barcelona
- India sets up holding center for Rohingya in Kashmir
- Lawyer tells AP that Iranian-British national finishes 5-year sentence in spy case, though unclear if she can leave Iran
- Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case
- Taiwan reports two new imported COVID-19 cases
- Taiwan's president calls for water conservation, warns of shortages
- Casting a wide intrusion net: Dozens burned with single hack
- Nepal Parliament, reinstated by high court, begins session
- From vote to virus, misinformation campaign targets Latinos
- From vote to virus, misinformation campaign targets Latinos
- A push to teach gamblers which sport betting sites are legal
- ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results
- Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Roma beats Genoa 1-0 to move into Champions League places
- Workers worry about safety, stress as states ease mask rules
- B-52s again fly over Mideast in US military warning to Iran
- UK schools to reopen, backed by frequent virus testing
- WTA Lyon Open Results
- Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital
- Rangers wins first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years
- 6N: Ntamack and Vakatawa in France's squad for England match
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- West Brom slips closer to relegation with draw vs Newcastle
- Medical panel to investigate spread of coronavirus in PSL
- Israeli woman charged after returning from Syria
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- English Results
- Pirates free 10 abducted fishermen in Nigeria, ransom paid
- Etna keeps up its spectacular explosions; ash rains on towns
- Opponents suspect environmental racism in pipeline project
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity
- Spain starts culling of 900 cattle after 2 months at sea
- Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes
- Russian rights NGO disbands under 'foreign agent' pressure
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd's death
- Mass testing, mask wearing help Detroit slow virus' pace
- Six cities to host games as IPL returns to India
- Bruins coach: Carlo 'feeling better,' week-to-week after hit
- Fulham wins 1-0 for Liverpool's 6th straight Anfield loss
- March Madness? Pitino's whole 1st season at Iona maddening
- Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
- Embiid, Simmons may miss All-Star Game over contact tracing
- Sargent scores again for Bremen in 1-1 draw with Cologne
- Rublev beats Fucsovics to win Rotterdam final
- Vaccine site overrun after false rumors said all could come
- At Dubai airport, travelers' eyes become their passports
- Tauson beats Golubic to win Lyon Open and a 1st career title
- Audiences hold back, even as more movie theaters open
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Queen stresses importance of friends, family during pandemic
- Indians' Ramirez, Reyes isolated after COVID-19 violations
- ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results
- North Macedonia police make big marijuana seizure, arrest 3
- Atlético title pursuit stalled by late Madrid equalizer
- MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts top-4 chasing Everton
- Grammy performers: Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish
- North Macedonia gets first batch of Russia vaccine Sputnik V
- United ends City winning run at 21 with Manchester derby joy
- Nats release Jeffress for unspecified 'personnel reasons'
- EL James' ‘Freed,' as told by Christian Grey, coming in June
- Cubs reliever Pedro Strop violates baseball's COVID-19 rules
- AP source: Oversight board to begin search for permanent chief of Capitol Police in wake of January riot at the Capitol
- Scottish Football Champions
- Scottish Football Title Leaders
- Board to begin search for permanent Capitol Police chief
- Vols beat Florida 65-54, earn No. 4 seed in SEC tourney
- Mercer women top Wofford to claim 3rd SoCon title in 4 years
- Winthrop cruises to Big South title, automatic NCAA bid
- UN says fire in Yemeni migrant detention center kills 8
- Mark's long 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Houston to 67-64 win
- Kawhi and Popovich reunited? Leonard wants to go to Olympics
- 3,000 at Romania anti-vaccination protest amid COVID-19 rise
- Islanders cruise past Sabres 5-2 for 5th straight win
- 'I was down': Federer had hard time before 2nd knee surgery
- Garza gets 21 points, No. 5 Iowa tops No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73
- 3 dead, several sickened in suspected Kentucky overdoses
- With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes
- Carla Wallenda, member of famed hire-wire act, dies at 85
- Greek police, protesters clash in Athens suburb
- Equatorial Guinea state television says at least 20 killed, 400 wounded in blasts at military barracks
- Duquesne beats Sacred Heart in spring-season debut for both
- Top New York lawmaker calls for Gov. Cuomo's resignation
- 20 dead, hundreds wounded in Equatorial Guinea explosions
- Pirates acquire RHP Underwood in trade with Cubs
- Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: How she took on an authoritarian leader despite her fears
- Young's late basket lifts Northwestern over Nebraska 79-78
- Liberty beats N. Alabama 79-75 for third straight ASUN title
- LIU picks off 24-19 win over Bryant in NEC spring opener
- Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth
- Bale, Kane both score twice as Tottenham beats Palace 4-1
- Report: Blinken offers plan to bolster Afghan peace process
- Authorities to seek charges after violent Boulder party
- Koepka withdraws from Players Championship with knee injury
- Felix Hernandez back on the mound, vying for spot with O's
- Gary Sánchez impressing Yankees after miserable 2020
- North Carolina working itself off the NCAA bubble
- Mamukelashvili, Robinson-Earl unanimous All-Big East picks
- FIFA brokers deal to decide next African soccer president
- Gourde helps Lightning rally for 6-3 victory over Blackhawks
- Bachus throws for 3 TDs, UT Martin beats E. Illinois 28-15
- Cora's COVID message: Stay safe, your team needs you
- Winning run ended by Man U but City running away with title
- Ernst wins Drive On Championship for 3rd LPGA Tour title
- Elon upsets top-seeded James Madison in CAA tourney, 72-71
- Texas' Collier declares for WNBA draft, will play postseason
- Myanmar: 2 killed after police crack down on protests
- Marseille in more turmoil after French Cup loss to amateurs
- Jacksonville State dominates Tennessee State 38-16
- Murray State blows lead, recovers to win 24-21
- DeChambeau makes big putts to outlast Westwood at Bay Hill
- US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops
- Michigan State beats No. 2 Michigan 70-64, boosts NCAA hopes
- Kyle Larson celebrates return with 1st win since suspension
- Indians minus Ramírez, Reyes after they break virus protocol
- Watts, Henry lift Michigan State over No. 2 Michigan 70-64
- Browns' Switzer said 9-month-old son stable after surgery
- DeChambeau wins Arnold Palmer; Ernst takes 3rd LPGA title
- Islanders beat Sabres again, cruise to 5th straight victory
- MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after Bezos divorce
- Coco Gauff saves 2 match points in 1st-round win at Dubai
- Wedgewood, Devils deny Bruins' Rask 300th career win
- Trocheck, Reimer help Hurricanes blow past Panthers 4-2
- Miller leads UNC Greensboro over E. Tennessee St. 77-65
- Australia ends defense cooperation with Myanmar over coup
- Barça has deficit to overcome to recover in Champions League
- Walker's 19 leads Northeastern past William & Mary in CAA
- Curry sinks final shot, tops Conley for second 3-point title
- The Latest: Meghan describes entering royal life naively
- Italian police arrest 'IS' suspect over 2015 Paris attacks
- New Mexico State rallies past Dixie State 35-29 with late TD
- Georgia St. heads to Sun Belt title game beating Louisiana
- Oticon More™ - The World's First Hearing Aid Giving the Brain the Full Perspective
- West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets, take T20 series 2-1
- Abmas, Weaver propel Oral Roberts past N. Dakota 76-65
- No. 15 Texas keeps road roll going with 76-64 win over TCU
- Thai activists denied bail over royal family insults
- Lundy's 31 points boosts Penn St. over Maryland 66-61
- Alvarez helps Mercer defeat VMI, gain 1st SoCon title game
- Ovechkin, Capitals beat Flyers 3-1 in fans' return in Philly
- AP PHOTOS: Tsunami scars linger a decade later in Japan
- Philanthropic mission to end childhood pneumonia – Charles Monat Associates (CMA) marks 50th anniversary announcing partnership with global charity Save the Children
- 2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
- Meghan says British royals worried about her son's dark skin
- Oregon clinches Pac-12 title with 80-67 over Oregon State
- Baha'i in Iran — repressed and persecuted by the state
- Taiwan to join US at mapping conference
- Predators beat Stars 4-3 in shootout
- Philippine police kill 9 in raids on suspected rebels
- Still perfect: Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150
- Memorable quotes from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview
- Asian shares mixed after US stimulus bill, profit-taking
- OTELLO CECI 1813, NERODILAMBRUSCO: The Italian Winery's Best Seller Invites You to Explore the Essence of Its Lifestyle
- Crosby caps first-period outburst, Pens defeat Rangers 5-1
- Walton, Winter lead Drexel past Charleston in CAA quarters
- NERODILAMBRUSCO BY OTELLO CECI 1813: Explore the Essence of the Italian Winery's Lifestyle Through Its Best Seller
- At Chauvin trial, jury selection is first battleground
- Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death
- Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
- Today in History
- With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes
- App St. continues Sun Belt run; beats Coastal Carolina in OT
- Jill Biden sees teachable moment in the depths of a pandemic
- Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past UMKC in Summit tourney
- Hong Kong leader 'fully welcomes' proposed electoral reforms
- Batherson, Senators defeat Flames 4-3 in shootout
- Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump
- Harvard professor ignites uproar over 'comfort women' claims
- German court rules Audi not liable in VW emissions scandal — for now
- Dick’s Sporting Goods earns, consumer prices, job openings
- After whirlwind historic visit, Pope leaving Iraq for Rome
- As US mulls Afghan exit, activist sees long fight for women
- Boxing HOF celebrates Ali-Frazier every day
- Chinese bullying will only increase support for Taiwan: Scholar
- Afghan women risk losing their rights in a new political setup
- Vietnam vaccinates COVID-19 front-liners with its 1st doses
- Philanthropic mission to end childhood pneumonia – Charles Monat Associates (CMA) marks 50th anniversary announcing partnership with global charity Save the Children
- China Tower (788.HK) Continued to Consolidate Core Advantages; Strengthened Profitability with Payout Ratio Further Increased to 68%
- Taiwan reports 7 imported COVID cases from Paraguay, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
- Taiwan Railways pushing development of domestic spare parts industry
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- BC-GLF--Bay Hill Scores
- Asia shares mostly lower on selling of tech stocks
- Asia's 'Milk Tea' activists give cross-border support for democratic change
- National Taiwan University tops list of schools favored by local businesses
- The Latest: New Zealand to use only Pfizer virus vaccine
- Hong Kong's Lam says China's planned electoral changes could prompt vote delay
- Vetter establishes office in China to better serve the needs of its growing customer base worldwide
- Taiwan’s Penghu marks beginning of tourism season
- Thailand charges more activists with sedition, royal insults
- Guilt, envy, distrust: Vaccine rollout breeds mixed emotions
- Protesters paralyze Lebanon amid political, economic crisis
- Zimbabwe's women battle gender discrimination amid pandemic
- A pandemic, a plan and a return to golf with no interruption
- China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
- Park aims to defend title as HSBC event returns to Singapore
- Chinese director of 'Nomadland' faces controversy at home
- Female farmers protest against new Indian agriculture laws
- Oil prices surge after attack on Saudi oil site
- French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash
- Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats
- After delays, Israel starts vaccinating Palestinian workers
- Australia suspends defense training with Myanmar after coup
- Pakistani women protest 'patriarchy pandemic'
- Pence to give speech in SC, his 1st since leaving office
- Taiwan’s Aowanda Forest Recreation Area urges visitors to come during flower season
- Senegal braces for 3 more days of protests as crisis deepens
- Deep freeze just latest disaster to befall Houston's needy
- Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
- EU could block more vaccine exports, von der Leyen warns
- Biden to direct Education Dept. to review Title IX changes
- Italian police arrest Algerian for aiding Bataclan attackers
- Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April
- Dash Living Collaborates With Ovolo Hotels To Launch Two New Generation of Serviced Rental Solutions In Hong Kong
- ChipMOS to Present at 2021 BAML Asia Pacific TMT Conference
- Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage
- European clubs target global fans with Champions League plan
- Pakistan: Police kill 5 suspected separatists in southwest
- DHL Global Forwarding and Pelindo 1 Collaborate to Strengthen Logistics in Kuala Tanjung
- DHL donated IDR2.4 billion to SOS Children’s Villages in six years of partnership in Indonesia
- Liz Weston: Common tools can save you time, money on taxes
- EXPLAINER: What's happened so far at China's annual congress
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- College student dies, frat suspended after alleged hazing
- Syrian presidency says President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus; both are doing good
- Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks
- Hungary closes stores, schools to curb surge due to variants
- Sweden sentences woman for taking child to IS area in Syria
- Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus
- Flower protest in Paris for Iranian no-headscarf activist
- High Power Exploration Completes US$200 Million Institutional Equity Financing
- ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results
- Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
- Local pharmacists step up in COVID-19 vaccination effort
- Cambodia turns hotel into COVID hospital as cases rise
- Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sunlight REIT") and Dah Sing Bank jointly announce the naming of Dah Sing Financial Centre
- Int'l court judges award $30M to Congolese warlord's victims
- Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting
- African soccer leader's ban cut, but ruled out of election
- Facing critics, Total to minimize oil work in Uganda park
- China to crack down harder on fake African swine fever vaccines
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Naked Cowboy arrested while performing at Bike Week
- EU commission "surprised" by Belgium's travel ban extension
- EU lawmakers to vote on fate of former Catalan president
- China Tower (788.HK) Continued to Consolidate Core Advantages; Strengthened Profitability with Payout Ratio Further Increased to 68%
- Philanthropic mission to end childhood pneumonia – Charles Monat Associates (CMA) marks 50th anniversary announcing partnership with global charity Save the Children
- LGBTQ rights bill ignites debate over religious liberty
- Police: 9-year-old boy shot, killed near downtown St. Louis
- Malala takes her passions to the small screen with Apple
- Jailed Ethiopian opposition leaders to end hunger strike
- Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link
- 'March, not celebrate' on Int'l Women's Day in Kosovo
- Spring-break partying falls victim to COVID-19 crisis
- Longest and deepest subsea power cable to be connected between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Supreme Court won't get involved in Fairbanks Four case
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Meme fav GameStop jumps again as retailer eyes digital shift
- Germany looks to AstraZeneca shot to boost vaccine rollout
- Game on: NWHL to complete virus-disrupted playoffs in Boston
- Thousands of Ukrainian women march against domestic violence
- Yellen plays down inflation fears, pushes for relief bill
- Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022
- Libya: Lawmakers begin consultations on new government
- Polish women mark Women's Day protesting abortion ban
- PGA Tour Schedule
- GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022
- ATP World Tour Marseille Results
- CDC says vaccinated people can gather with those at low-risk for virus without masks, but should cover face in public
- High court revives ex-student's suit on religious literature
- Referee banned for season over word to describe Black coach
- Dozens of migrants scale fences into Spain's Melilla enclave
- NBA: Nobody tested positive for COVID-19 at All-Star Game
- Mexican president defends record on women's issues
- Heads up: Some sea slugs grow new bodies after decapitation
- Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
- Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude's kids
- Aid group: Syrians could be displaced for years to come
- Iowa Dems ponder strategies amid GOP-forced voting changes
- Trump policy that weakened wild bird protections is revoked
- UConn's Whaley, St. John’s Alexander share Big East D-award
- Judge tosses suit over 'race-norming' in NFL dementia tests
- 5 key points from Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview
- US journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial
- POLL ALERT: Gonzaga still No. 1 in bid to go wire-to-wire in Top 25; Baylor returns to No. 2, Arkansas up to No. 8
- Gonzaga remains No. 1, Baylor back to No. 2 in AP Top 25
- ATP World Tour Chile Open Results
- Georgia Senate set to take up raft of voting legislation
- The long game: COVID changed the way we play, watch, cheer
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- IOC denounces Belarus Olympic election of Lukashenko's son
- 3 female Guatemalan judges defend rule of law
- Oklahoma panel advances convicted killer's commutation
- Cubs, Sox to let some fans into stands as COVID numbers fall
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- POLL ALERT: Stanford climbs to No. 2 in women's Top 25, trails UConn; N.C. State is 3rd, then Texas A&M, South Carolina
- ATP Schedule
- Stanford climbs to No. 2 in women's AP Top 25 behind UConn
- Mexican president says poppy growing being studied
- Djokovic breaks Federer's record for most weeks as ATP No. 1
- Pope Francis to visit Hungary in September, cardinal says
- COVID-19 claims 15 people in life of one Milwaukee woman
- Giants add Kyle O’Brien as senior personnel executive
- Klinsmann wishes Hertha well, sees big future for US soccer
- Mississippi's capital city closer to resolving water service
- AP Source: Seahawks to release pass rusher Carlos Dunlap
- Facebook calls on Albanian parties to be transparent in ads
- Exciting 2nd half awaits NBA, but virus may still have a say
- Big 12 commish bullish about future as tournaments near
- Wilfried Nancy promoted to head coach of Montreal in MLS
- Bautista Agut beats Opelka at Qatar Open
- Top Brazilian judge annuls corruption sentences of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
- Protesters urge end to violence against women in Turkey
- Brewers officially add Bradley while Cain faces quad issue
- US presents warring Afghan sides with draft peace agreement
- Yellen says women face many obstacles in economics careers
- EXPLAINER: Why battle over a murder charge in Floyd's death
- Djokovic celebrates rankings record with fans in Belgrade
- Dutch prime minister extends his country's pandemic lockdown
- Push to oust judge over absentee vote ruling sparks outcry
- UN urges Yemen’s rebels to allow access to injured migrants
- Dallas to probe why cop accused of murder stayed on job
- Vikings bring back DE Stephen Weatherly after Panthers stint
- Column: Larson can't outrun past, only change conversation
- All-Stars, Iowa cornfield, Arenado return spice MLB schedule
- Muguruza beats Begu in Dubai round 1, Keys through
- Rays OF Arozarena, Pirates 3B Hayes among MLB's top rookies
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- FBI arrests 2, including Stone bodyguard, in Capitol riot
- Hoosiers begin next quest by chasing Big Ten Tourney title
- Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Chelsea consolidates 4th place by beating Everton 2-0 in EPL
- Fox hires ex-Sooner Stoops to replace Meyer on 'Big Noon'
- LaToya Sanders retires from WNBA; helped Mystics win title
- Man charged in fatal shootings of 2 women will remain jailed
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Lions release LB Christian Jones and re-sign DB Mike Ford
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Group sues N Carolina over end to Confederate license plate
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Academy Museum to honor Sophia Loren, Haile Gerima at gala
- No. 18 Gonzaga women top Santa Clara in WCC semis 72-62
- Youngsters Chisholm and Diaz battling for Marlins' 2B job
- McAfee, GameStop rise; AnaptysBio, Soleno fall
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Koranga, Dye help Troy women claim Sun Belt title, NCAA bid
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Jonathan Klinsmann hurt, dropped from Olympic qualifying
- Airline stocks rally, American cites plan to pay off loan
- Emails: FBI was looking for gold at Pennsylvania dig site
- Man accused of threatening Cleaver will remain in prison
- Creighton's McDermott reinstated after 'plantation' remark
- NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo
- Fiery chants for justice from marchers at Chauvin trial
- US offers residency to Venezuelans and will review sanctions
- WTA Abierto De Guadalajara Results
- NYPD posts discipline records, critics say many still hidden
- Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm among 9 chosen for Women's HOF
- More sports books launching online casinos in the U.S.
- Škriniar helps Inter beat Atalanta 1-0 to go 6 points clear
- Oral Roberts opens eyes winning 2 of 3 at national power LSU
- COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many
- BC-US--Index, US
- New SS Simmons finally in camp with Twins after travel delay
- Judge hears arguments on temporary block of SC abortion law
- Business Highlights
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Top 4-chasing West Ham beats Leeds 2-0 in EPL
- ‘Kim’s Convenience’ to end with 5th season finale in April
- VIRUS TODAY: Massachusetts nurses go on strike over staffing
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Oprah’s deft royal interview shows why she’s still the queen
- Smokin' Joe Frazier feted with statue, mural in Philly
- Cunningham 4th freshman Big 12 coaches choose as top player
- Chelsea retains 4th in EPL with home win over Everton
- Microsoft server hack has victims hustling to stop intruders
- Real Betis rallies to defeat Alavés 3-2 in Spanish league
- Girl using lemonade stand to fund brain surgery in recovery
- Suit alleging Foxconn cost local governments money dismissed
- Georgia: Move to limit citizen arrests after Black man slain
- 'Fantastico': Spithill, Bruni steer Italy into Cup match
- Arihara settles into 2nd start for Rangers, 3 solid innings
- Russian disinformation mainly targets Germany — EU report
- RNC maintains right to use Trump's name in fundraising
- Hawks forward Cam Reddish has procedure on right Achilles
- Speed the key as New Zealand, Italy race for America's Cup
- MATCHDAY: Juventus, Dortmund injury fears ease ahead of CL
- 2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- European Parliament strips Carles Puigdemont of immunity
- Cowboys, QB Prescott finally have agreement on new contract
- White Sox 2B Madrigal progressing in his return from surgery
- Emhoff, VP Harris' husband, goes from top lawyer to teacher
- Hawaii lawmakers considering nation's highest income tax
- MLB lefty Cormier, pitched in 1988, '08 Olympics, dies at 53
- Airline industry pushes US to standardize health papers
- Blackhawks F Dach joins practice in comeback from surgery
- German evangelists go on trial over Spain metro stampede
- Belgium: Police swoop on organized crime in drugs sting
- Watchdog investigator files lawsuit over parole board case
- AP source: Jets place franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye
- Pair accused in visa fraud, college admissions scheme
- Steelers re-sign center J.C. Hassenauer to 1-year contract
- Traffic case closed from Raiders' Josh Jacobs crash in Vegas
- Lawyers investigating Cuomo have taken on political figures
- AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins
- Foltynewicz velo strong in All-Star's fresh start with Texas
- Mays not returning as SMU women's coach after 5 seasons
- Burford lifts Elon past Hofstra 76-58 in CAA tourney
- Astros boost rotation by signing Odorizzi to 2-year deal
- Twitter sues Texas AG, claiming retaliation for Trump ban
- Washington franchise tags All-Pro guard Scherff for 2nd time
- OTELLO CECI 1813, NERODILAMBRUSCO: The Italian Winery's Best Seller Invites You to Explore the Essence of Its Lifestyle
- Evacuations ordered after heavy rains breach dam on Maui
- Asian stocks set to firm on global recovery prospects
- Japan seeks 'recovery of people's hearts' decade after quake
- Patton lifts Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 71-65 in Horizon
- UNCG wins SoCon, gets NCAA berth after 69-61 win over Mercer
- Japanese TV host savors Taiwanese pineapple beef noodle soup, free fruit
- Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
- App State returns to NCAA tourney for 1st time since 2000
- Murray scores 22 to lift Rider over Canisius 78-76 in MAAC
- Obanor wins it at buzzer, Oral Roberts beats SDSU in Summit
- Kane Williamson to miss NZ-Banglades ODI series
- US, Taiwan work to empower women entrepreneurs amid boosted ties
- Philippine mayor, police officers killed in possible mistake
- Kahkonen gets 1st shutout as Wild beat Golden Knights 2-0
- Chubb Names Peter Kelaher Country President for Australia and New Zealand
- Four Year-12 Students To Tackle Hong Kong’s Longest Trail to Raise Funds for The Child Development Centre (CDC) for Children with Special Needs
- No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Saint Mary's 78-55 in WCC semifinals
- Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster
- Les Miles ousted as head football coach at Kansas after revelations of inappropriate behavior with women at LSU
- Miles out at Kansas after LSU report revealed allegations
- Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death forges on, for now
- New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
- Kane's OT goal leads Sharks past Blues 3-2
- Oladapo's 19 leads Oakland over N. Kentucky 69-58 in Horizon
- Larsson scores, Raanta enters late as Coyotes beat Avs 3-2
- Today in History
- 'Lula' convictions dismissed; could run again in Brazil
- On International Women's Day, laments of retreat on rights
- Indian activist's arrest spotlights crackdown on dissent
- California recall threat puts pressure on Newsom speech
- Draisaitl ends drought, Oilers hold off Senators 3-2
- Child tax credit expansion sets up showdown with GOP
- COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many
- Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances
- 'Bad news': Wave of GOP retirements signals battles ahead
- Butler carries Drexel past Northeastern 74-67 in CAA tourney
- US says Taiwan stance remains clear and unchanged
- How China's new election laws threaten Hong Kong democracy
- Kreuser leads N. Dakota St. past S. Dakota 79-75 in Summit
- Henrique, Rakell propel Ducks to 6-5 win over Kings in OT
- Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties
- Sputnik V makers want EMA apology over 'Russian roulette' comment
- Chinese official says Hong Kong electoral changes will 'protect' international role
- Canucks win 3rd straight, topping Canadiens 2-1 in shootout
- China investigating in-air brawl between pilot, steward
- 'Taiwan deputies' at China's NPC voice support for cross-strait unification
- Korean TV dramas find a huge audience in India
- Taiwan reports 1 imported COVID case from Honduras
- Asian shares trade mixed on recovery hopes, yield worries
- Belgian police hit organized crime with hundreds of raids
- BrandLoyalty Wins Green Product Mark Certification from TÜV Rheinland Group with Tucano Luggage
- Analysis: A few days off are just what LeBron James needs
- WWE Network move to Peacock part of very busy spring for WWE
- Gibraltar, a vaccine champion, launches 'Operation Freedom'
- Taipei machine tool show goes virtual amid COVID pandemic
- BTS on 1st Grammy nod: 'It’s hard to express in words'
- The European Parliament votes to lift immunity from the former leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont
- Myanmar: Official from Suu Kyi's party dies after arrest
- Taiwan reports first typhoid fever case this year
- EXPLAINER: Myanmar media defiant as junta cracks down
- Philippines and EU repair relations despite human rights concerns
- EU lawmakers lift the immunity of 3 Catalan separatists
- BYU beats Pepperdine in OT to reach WCC final vs No. 1 Zags
- Kerry in Brussels for climate change talks with EU officials
- Newly completed bike path connects Bitan with Taipei Zoo
- 'Trapped' protesters in Myanmar allowed to leave after tense standoff
- Taiwan FDA detects chemical residue in NUK's baby pacifiers
- New Taipei revving up English education campaign
- HP CEO meets Taiwan suppliers amid global component shortage
- Southern Taiwan city launches 2nd year of rice exports to Japan
- Taiwan planning to recruit 18,000 soldiers in 2021
- Golden Globe-winning Chinese director Chloé Zhao faces backlash in China
- Constitutional Court takes up indigenous Taiwanese hunting rights
- Gymnastics test event canceled ahead of Tokyo Olympics
- Death toll from explosions in Equatorial Guinea rises to 98
- Taiwan's Taoyuan to offer hotel subsidy to individual travelers
- Germany coach Joachim Löw will step down after this year's European Championship
- Forecast: Virus vaccines help inject hope in world economy
- The Latest: Ex-Australian leader urges changing royal ties
- Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship
- Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
- Harry and Meghan polarize media at home and abroad
- UN slams Philippine police for killing nine activists
- Acer Reports February 2021 Consolidated Revenues at NT$20.32 Billion, Up 80.9% Year-on-Year
- NTUC LHUB, UOB’s Innovation Accelerator The Finlab, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and NTUC U SME Announce Partnership To Digitalise 500 Companies by 2021 Through ‘Reboot’ Programme
- Myanmar protesters venture out despite police violence
- Freed academic describes 'psychological torture' in Iran
- Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League
- The Latest: Hungary sets virus records for hospitals, deaths
- Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant
- UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement
- Provincial Italian hospital overrun by virus variant
- Mauritius pumps fuel from Chinese ship that ran aground
- Singapore 'bubble' business hotel welcomes first guests
- BidFX Launches Multifaceted Data and Analytics Suite for FX Trading
- NKorea man fails in bid to halt US extradition from Malaysia
- France to speed up opening of secret archives on Algeria War
- Spain rescues migrant boat, investigates reported deaths
- Records show Dallas officer was under investigation in 2017
- Russia to make Sputnik V vaccine in Italy; a 1st in EU
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Kosovo sends troops on peacekeeping mission for 1st time
- Happy campers: More overnight camps to reopen this summer
- Nissan recalling 854K Sentra cars to fix brake light problem
- Oak trees to rebuild Notre Dame's spire are felled in forest
- UN experts find 'no harmful effects' from Fukushima nuclear disaster
- Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
- AP PHOTOS: Revisiting a world on the precipice, a year ago
- ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results
- Puerto Rico debt-restructuring plan filed amid criticism
- UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor
- Park outside: Kia recalls nearly 308K vehicles for fire risk
- Bundesliga generated $4.5 billion amid pandemic last season
- 'Umbrella of stress' on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed
- Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 14 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisian coast
- AP-NORC poll: Many in US still face COVID-19 financial loss
- EXPLAINER: Why Senegal protesters are clashing with police
- Cortina craves bobsled revival with 2026 Olympics
- Man charged after Missouri trooper headquarters shooting
- He said, she said: AP writers predict 2021 Grammy winners
- Report finds 'no racist intent' behind song 'Eyes of Texas'
- Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons
- COVID-19 patients moved abroad as Czech hospitals struggle
- UN rights office laments Swiss ban on Muslim face-coverings
- Uganda's Bobi Wine calls for peaceful protests after polls
- Players Championship marks a year since pandemic halted golf
- Mexico to rely mainly on Chinese vaccines
- ATP World Tour Marseille Results
- German police find 2 dead in house in southwestern town
- Smithsonian obtains vial from 1st US COVID-19 vaccine dose
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- Miami janitor quietly feeds thousands, and love's the reason
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Firefighters, faith leaders team up to vaccinate vulnerable
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- German museums tentatively reopen as virus restrictions ease
- 6N: Wales change only 2 for Italy match
- Respectfully, Justin Laboy moves from online stardom to TV
- The Latest: Ohio State halts football workouts due to virus
- Ex-shareholders demand $1 billion from Vivendi Universal
- Biden's big relief package a bet gov't can help cure America
- Turkey jails 5 to life over 2016 Russian envoy's killing
- EU's Michel slams Britain in 'vaccine nationalism' row
- Ramírez, Reyes return to Indians after COVID-19 missteps
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Lawyers seeking 32% of $641M Flint tainted water settlement
- Yanks' Britton not throwing because of sore pitching elbow
- Bangladesh TV hires country's 1st transgender news anchor
- Breaking the Cycle of Opioid Addiction: Alar Presents Positive Interim Results of Long-acting Buprenorphine Injectable (ALA-1000) in Opioid Dependent Patients
- Q&A: Isabel Allende on feminism, TV series, love in pandemic
- The top 10 movies on the Apple Store
- Belgian PM flies LGBT flag following suspicious murder
- WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence
- Isabel Allende on feminism, TV series and love in pandemic
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Kosovo minister resigns after election bribery allegations
- World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after heroism
- Judge rules in favor of Vanessa Bryant in crash photos suit
- AP Source: Raiders trading Trent Brown back to Patriots
- Lions sign Tyrell Williams, adding needed depth at receiver
- Boeing finally sees positive net orders for airplanes
- Wuhan soccer team prepares for another season in isolation
- 'Nomadland,' 'Rocks' lead notably more diverse BAFTA noms
- Italy rejects two-state deal for ethnically divided Cyprus
- Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year; Howard top coach
- Butler did it: Baylor guard named AP Big 12 player of year
- Officer says he failed to record arrest of Iowa journalist
- Norton Juster, 'The Phantom Tollbooth' author, dead at 91
- Roger Vonlanthen, Swiss player in World Cup epic, dies at 89
- Sabres captain Eichel out vs. Flyers with upper-body injury
- Pedro Strop back in Cubs camp after COVID-19 issue
- Russia to host another round of talks on Afghanistan
- Hostage taker had explosive devices during standoff in Maine
- Tennessee: Some inmates now qualify for COVID-19 vaccine
- Duarte voted Pac-12 player of year, Mobley is the newcomer
- Buckingham Palace: Racism allegations 'taken very seriously,' Meghan, Harry remain 'much loved' royal family members
- Iowa Hispanic group files lawsuit challenging new voting law
- Defense officials say Pentagon to approve extension of National Guard deployment at U.S. Capitol
- Amtrak worker accused of stealing, selling 77 chain saws
- Armenian opposition blockades parliament
- US prosecutors allege Honduras president helped move drugs
- Woeful Washington season increasing pressure on Mike Hopkins
- Pentagon set to OK extending Guard deployment at Capitol
- Canadian Open canceled for 2nd straight year amid pandemic
- US officials: report on oil and gas sale ban due by summer
- Maine man sues paper mill over levels of 'forever chemicals'
- ATP World Tour Chile Open Results
- Santa Barbara Film Festival unveils its 2021 lineup
- Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot
- First whooping crane hatched at foundation in Wisconsin dies
- Unilever to remove 'normal' from beauty products packaging
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Effects worker sentenced for illegal explosives on movie set
- Buckingham Palace statement on Harry and Meghan interview
- Split Cyprus defends razor wire to halt migrant crossovers
- Greek court declines speedy action on jailed hunger striker
- Jaguars planning to use franchise tag on LT Cam Robinson
- Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
- PSG wary of sitting on 4-1 lead, will attack Barcelona
- Youths protesting police violence attack Athens precinct
- Federer to play Evans in Qatar on return from 13-month break
- When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package
- AerCap confirms talks with GE for aircraft leasing business
- Detroit suburb agrees to $1.25M deal in death of Black man
- Missouri pastor on leave after offensive sermon on wives
- Odorizzi excited to play alongside Greinke with Astros
- Big Ten entering postseason eager to end NCAA title drought
- Wright St women claim Horizon title, 2nd NCAA bid in 3 years
- Big 12 tourney set with 7 of 10 teams in latest Top 25 poll
- Venezuelans overjoyed by US temporary residency opportunity
- Bidens' dog Major in doghouse after causing 'minor injury'
- Mexico charges ex-political boss in sex recruiting scandal
- Hate crime bill starts journey through S Carolina Statehouse
- US airlines adding jobs, extending rebound from October low
- Rangers need relief: Hernandez shut down by ligament sprain
- Piers Morgan quits talk show after comments about Meghan
- Lamar Jackson among the QBs next up for a new contract
- Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell lead historic DGA nominations
- EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
- Lefty González hopes to fulfill boyhood dream with Marlins
- Iran denies it attacked Israeli-owned ship in Gulf
- Biden's Russia credentials questioned over European pipeline
- Remains of Cold War-era Russian sub catches fire
- Gaza's Hamas rulers hold secret leadership election
- Biden joining summit with key Asia-Pacific 'Quad' leaders
- High court won't hear Trump immigration case after all
- Browns release veteran DE Clayborn, clear some cap space
- Springer, Bauer, Lindor lead list of big names on new teams
- Oregon overcomes setbacks to earn No. 1 seed in Pac-12
- Tunisia receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
- Bears place franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson
- Giants give DL Leonard Williams 2nd straight franchise tag
- Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses
- Panthers use franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton
- A key panel has voted to remove a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee Capitol
- Tennessee panel votes to move Confederate bust from Capitol
- Biden won't put his name on relief checks, unlike Trump
- Cost-cutting Falcons release veteran guard James Carpenter
- Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban into law; challenge planned before it takes effect later this year
- Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban into law
- Pandemic shapes trial of Minneapolis ex-cop in Floyd's death
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Steelers sign LB Marcus Allen to 1-year contract
- Sjerven, Lamb lead South Dakota to Summit title over Omaha
- Buying.com Develops BUY Token Cryptocurrency on Algorand Platform
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Del Taco, NVIDIA rise; Stitch Fix, Acadia fall
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous cook up a friendship
- Taylor Trammell may end up being Mariners' left fielder
- Column: Anniversary marks progress of pandemic, not the end
- Miami advances past Pitt to face Clemson in ACC tournament
- Vernon Jordan remembered for insight, dedication to freedom
- Super Bowl champ Bucs place franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin
- MacKinnon expected back for injury-riddled Avalanche
- Receivers Godwin, Robinson top franchise tag list
- Patti Smith returns to singing live with Brooklyn concert
- Roger Mudd, longtime network TV newsman, dies at 93
- Report: Another woman complains of Cuomo misconduct
- Florida sues to stop Biden's immigration directives
- WTA Abierto De Guadalajara Results
- A year into pandemic, some in media tell individual stories
- AP source: Bills center Mitch Morse agrees to $2M pay cut
- Armenian prime minister fires army chief amid coup fears
- Illinois prison guard pleads guilty to inmate beating death
- VIRUS TODAY: New York lowers vaccine eligibility to age 60
- Review: Misguided 'Cherry' is flashy, look-at-me filmmaking
- Haaland stars again as Dortmund reaches CL quarterfinals
- Kosovo wants anthem, flag respected in Spain at WC qualifier
- No. 20 South Florida women escape AAC quarters 48-44
- Is Blunt's exit an opening for ex-Gov. Greitens to return?
- Neville era begins at Miami as MLS opens training camps
- Predators add captain Roman Josi to injured reserve list
- Pierce, Cooper, Bosh lead finalists for 2021 Hoop Hall class
- Business Highlights
- Saints keep safety Williams by using franchise tag
- Champions League Glance
- Vikings release kicker Dan Bailey after rough season
- Heat center Meyers Leonard uses slur on video-game stream
- Porto into CL quarterfinals despite 3-2 loss at Juventus
- Kansas AD: Miles shared nothing of misconduct allegations
- Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa's AD apologizes
- Agent: Titans have released vet cornerback Malcolm Butler
- FireEye CEO: Reckless Microsoft hack unusual for China
- Argentine court clears former priest in sexual abuse case
- Better than most? One putt on the 17th that actually was
- Victims agree to extend temporary halt on Boy Scout lawsuits
- Wisconsin Republicans ask mayor to quit over election report
- EXPLAINER: How can California voters recall Gov. Newsom?
- MATCHDAY: PSG-Barca; Liverpool-Leipzig in Champions League
- Bezos plans to spend $10 billion by 2030 on climate change
- World viewership of royals' interview nearly 50 million
- Russia restricts Twitter services over 'illegal' content
- Townsend's jumper gives No. 18 Gonzaga women WCC title
- Former Kentucky unemployment official found dead at age 39
- Duke wins opener in quest for 5 straight in ACC tourney
- Now in Chisox 'pen, Kopech makes debut after 2020 opt-out
- New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom
- Nye leads Illini women past Wisconsin in Big Ten opener
- Nicaragua's San Cristobal volcano erupts, showering ash
- A's hire Amelia Schimmel as new public address announcer
- NATO must reduce military emissions — Jens Stoltenberg
- No. 11 KU without McCormack, Enaruna for Big 12 tourney
- Ross scores 15 to carry Iona past Quinnipiac 72-48 in MAAC
- AP sources: NHL reaches 7-year agreement with ESPN
- US urges Sudan to build an inclusive government for all
- WTA ASB Classic Results
- AP PHOTOS: Japan hotel gives bus tours of tsunami disaster
- Jones carries Long Beach St. over CS Northridge in Big West
- Sally Atwater, wife of late GOP strategist, dies at 69
- Oklahoma Republican apologizes for 'colored' babies comment
- WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results
- House approves pro-union bill despite dim Senate odds
- Strasburg's 1st appearance since August: 4 Ks in 6 batters
- DFA Design for Asia Awards 2021 Opening for Global Submissions from 15 March
- Royal family says Harry, Meghan racism charges ‘concerning’
- Coach, former Olympian Zimmerman suspended by SafeSport
- Drexel's headed to NCAAs for the first time in 25 years
- Cleveland State gets first Horizon League title since 2009
- Alaska becoming 1st US state to open vaccines to nearly all
- Okafor lifts SE Louisiana by McNeese St. 71-68 in Southland
- Bobrovsky stops 40 shots, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets 4-2
- Bybit Announces Daniel Lim as General Counsel
- Myanmar police target striking railroad workers in raids
- Jakub Vrana scores twice, Capitals beat Devils in overtime
- 4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
- Gostisbehere ties game, Flyers rally past Buffalo 5-4 in SO
- Mount St. Mary's stuns Bryant 73-68 to clinch NCAA bid
- Notre Dame closes on 17-2 run, tops Wake Forest on Wertz's 3
- Beauvillier lifts Islanders past Bruins 2-1 in shootout
- Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set
- Olympic torch relay poignant for Japan tsunami victim's dad
- Thai woman now in California over huge Navy corruption case
- Coleman scores, lifts Lightning to 4-3 OT win over Red Wings
- Staal scores late in OT as Hurricanes beat Predators 3-2
- Rugby league great Cameron Smith retires after 19 seasons
- ANALYSIS: Communist Party seeking China's 'rejuvenation'
- Taiwan, US, Japan to hold disaster relief seminar
- Fiedler lifts Rice over Southern Miss 61-52 in C-USA tourney
- Japan marks a decade since Fukushima nuclear disaster
- Islanders win 6th straight in shootout, now 4-0 vs Bruins
- Cruz leads Fairfield past Manhattan in OT in MAAC opener
- No. 1 Gonzaga rallies to beat BYU 88-78 in WCC title game
- Only 18% of Taiwanese have international travel plans this year
- Stars score early and often to dominate Blackhawks 6-1
- Asian stocks set to follow Wall Street rally but China worries grow
- Taiwan's Taichung MRT line gets rid of China-made couplers, launch set for April 25
- Man who bilked 'black-ish' star in romance con sentenced
- Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors
- Man charged in Wisconsin protest shootings returns to court
- Teen committed in Slender Man stabbing to seek release
- Taiwan’s TSMC to use Hsinchu R&D center to develop 3 nm process
- Rogers leads Cal Poly past CS Fullerton in Big West opener
- ORU wins Summit League tourney, beats North Dakota St. 75-72
- Today in History
- The Karen Leung Foundation Presents: Self-Love Workshop Series 2021
- Beauvillier lifts Islanders past Bruins 2-1 in shootout
- Former Hong Kong anti-Beijing lawmaker moves to Australia
- After pandemic year, weary world looks back -- and forward
- After pandemic year, weary world looks back -- and forward
- House approves pro-union bill despite dim Senate odds
- Houston Baptist beats Incarnate Word in Southland tourney
- Restaurants are big beneficiaries of COVID-19 relief bill
- House set to vote on virus relief, Biden on cusp of triumph
- Longan pineapple cakes from Taiwan make inroads into Singapore
- Defender Team NZ and Luna Rossa tied 1-1 in America's Cup
- Taiwan Jewish Community holds world's largest Purim celebration
- AP PHOTOS: No-go zone near nuclear plant once hosted picnics
- Los Angeles school district reaches deal to reopen classes
- A price tag on trauma? College town weighs Black reparations
- Burning tires: Lebanon's protesters send dark, angry message
- Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech rally
- Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia
- Career fair helps former NFL players find new careers
- The NBA returns: 10 things to know entering the second half
- Torch relay among final hurdles for postponed Tokyo Olympics
- Taiwan reports 1 COVID case imported from Philippines
- Secondary scoring proves to be pivotal for the top NHL teams
- China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
- Palau’s new president preparing to visit Taiwan
- Myanmar police raid housing of striking railway workers
- Taiwanese pineapples in spotlight at Foodex Japan 2021
- 3 migrants die in Greece after fire in abandoned building
- Taiwan's defense ministry developing new combat vehicle
- Home-bound children drive surge in Lego sales
- The Latest: Pakistan starts vaccinating people 60 or older
- Myanmar coup: Military cracks down on free speech, press freedom
- China, Russia agree to build lunar research station
- Wide resistance to vaccines plagues Ukraine's COVID-19 fight
- Greenpeace protests ECB's loans for carbon-heavy industries
- Japanese envoy to Taiwan vouches for safety of Fukushima foods
- Opinion: Myanmar coup conflict will escalate without talks
- Photo of the Day: Taiwanese Bernie Sanders seen at Costco
- Taiwan’s Foxconn to invest US$700 million in Vietnam in 2021
- IOC chief Thomas Bach reelected, pledges 'safe' Tokyo Olympics
- Southwest Taiwan city encourages public to check out its kapok flowers
- Unveiling An All New ERA
- Uni-Bio Science Group and DotBio Announce Partnership to Co-Develop multi-specific DotBodies for people with retinal diseases
- India: Teaching of Hinduism books in Islamic madrasas sparks anger
- EU-UK relations take a new dip over 'vaccine ban' comments
- Rebar falls on street during Taipei Dome construction
- Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
- EU lawmakers to debate declaring bloc an LGBT 'freedom zone'
- Sudan officials, Saudi crown prince talk Red Sea investments
- Tel Aviv's Jewish museum reopens after $100 million upgrade
- ChipMOS REPORTS RECORD FEBRUARY 2021 REVENUE
- Indian academic calls for closer ties with Taiwan
- Man City to play CL second leg against Gladbach in Hungary
- Iraq pilgrims defy virus protocols as case numbers rise
- Libyan lawmakers confirm by vote newly appointed government, to lead divided nation through elections late this year.
- Libyan lawmakers confirm unifying interim government
- German soccer club Stuttgart fined for data breach
- Ex-German press office worker convicted of spying for Egypt
- Police seek man after NJ slaying, 4 found dead at NM airport
- US narrows in on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe
- Biden's first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises
- US narrows in on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe
- Equatorial Guinea declares 3 days of mourning for 105 dead
- ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results
- GE aircraft leasing wing joins forces with AerCap in $30 billion deal as the marathon reshaping of GE’s business goes on
- UK police officer arrested in search for missing woman
- Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
- ATP World Tour Marseille Results
- Riise to coach British women's soccer team at Tokyo Olympics
- 'This is hell': UN food aid chief visits Yemen, fears famine
- GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal
- China's ban on Taiwan's pineapples inspires creative dishes
- Better savers spend less money on these 3 things
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Taiwanese review nuclear energy 10 years after Fukushima
- Taiwan hosts Japan friendship exhibition on anniversary of Fukushima earthquake
- German lawmakers seek to grill Merkel over Wirecard scandal
- After outcry, Israeli museum calls off sale of Islamic art
- Doctors urge Spain to use AstraZeneca vaccine more widely
- Short-term price increases will not lead to renewed inflation: Taiwan budget chief
- Madrid region to face early election after coalition split
- Germany's far-right AfD lawmakers visit Moscow
- Former high-level US Department of Commerce official set to lead AmCham Taiwan
- Germany convicts ex-public employee of spying for Egypt
- Russia slows down Twitter, part of social media clampdown
- Edmunds: How to sell a car in a pandemic, and do it safely
- FBI releases new video after bombs left at RNC, DNC offices
- A homebound year has meant rethinking our rooms, belongings
- Multiple writers added to Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' at Grammys
- Taiwan population likely to fall under 23.5 million by year’s end
- SUSS MicroTec SE appoints Dr. Götz Bendele as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Thomas Rohe as Chief Operating Officer
- Malaysian court rules non-Muslims can use 'Allah'
- Royals' comments raise race issue in Commonwealth nations
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Ex-judges, others urge retrial for Alabama death row inmate
- Spain: Trans rights supporters on hunger strike over new law
- Saudi court denies activist’s appeal, upholds her travel ban
- Revamped Champions League would increase revenue for all
- Timeline of Japan's triple disasters 10 years ago
- Consumer prices up 0.4% last month, biggest gain in 6 months
- Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
- Erdogan, Putin remotely start nuclear reactor construction
- Politicians ask about health of Tanzania's populist leader
- Cryptology Asset Group Purchases Additional Block.one Shares in the amount of $30 million
- Puerto Rico reopens public schools amid COVID-19 fears
- Ferrari unveils its new Formula 1 car, the SF21
- Embattled California governor says 'brighter days ahead'
- Mining billionaire FIFA's chosen man to run African soccer
- EU to step up aid effort as virus deepens global crises
- First Ever ISCM Awards 2021 Opens for Application; Recognising Excellence in the Shopping Centre Industry
- Ghislaine Maxwell jail conditions 'degrading,' says brother
- Southampton to host world test championship final in June
- NEFIN Group, a major Asian carbon neutral solutions provider continues to grow in Taiwan
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021
- English Standings
- Thomas Bach re-elected as president of International Olympic Committee until 2025
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- South African university students clash with police, 1 dead
- ATP World Tour Chile Open Results
- Families of Boeing crash victims renew push for FAA changes
- Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025
- Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the militant group's leader in its Gaza Strip stronghold
- Asian stocks bounce off two-month low as bonds, China markets steady
- Tire company Bridgestone offers employees $100 to vaccinate
- Review: In 'Yes Day,' kids get their way for 24 hours
- St. Louis-area woman sentenced for infant's starvation death
- Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected
- Warming oceans mean smaller baby sharks struggle to survive
- 3 share Big East Player of the Year honors for 1st time
- No fans? Some? A mix? Odd sights, sounds of pandemic sports
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Western Balkan countries to tighten virus rules amid surge
- Opposition in Armenia maintains blockade of parliament
- Turner Classic Movies Festival heads to TCM and HBO Max
- UNICEF: Syria's war has killed and wounded 12,000 children
- Court: 'Hotel Rwanda' hero wasn't kidnapped, faces trial
- Michelle Obama hooked on knitting, thinking about retirement
- Nancy Grace to host crime series in new deal with Fox Nation
- Thai prisons seek space after influx of political prisoners
- Why the pandemic left long-term scars on global job market
- Browns WR Switzer's infant son out of hospital after surgery
- After opting out, Natasha Cloud signs new deal with Mystics
- Van Aert beats the pure sprinters to win Tirreno opener
- RICO expert hired by prosecutor investigating Trump call
- Prosecutors oppose Ghislaine Maxwell's 3rd quest for bail
- Germany expects steady rise in vaccine supply through July
- Tardy Gras? Mobile considers Carnival-style parade for May
- Baylor women going for 10th Big 12 tourney title before NCAA
- Western states chart diverging paths as water shortages loom
- EU push for better decision-making; more than shop-talk?
- NFL sets salary cap at $182.5 million, down 8% from 2020
- EU gets extra vaccine doses to tackle virus border clusters
- Complaints pour in over UK presenter's comments on Meghan
- Expert says origins of pandemic could be known in few years
- Muguruza beats Swiatek in Dubai, Pegula upsets Pliskova
- Clinics wait to vaccinate farmworkers: 'Our hands are tied'
- Guatemala presidents picks chief of staff for top court seat
- Georgia sheriff reopens case of teenager's gym mat death
- Bengals sign backup QB Brandon Allen to one-year contract
- Why the pandemic left long-term scars on global job market
- Blake Cullen, former Cubs, NL executive, dies at 85
- DUI charge dismissed against Broncos running back Gordon
- West Virginia governor announces 168 unreported COVID deaths
- Review: A moody and unsettling lo-fi dream in 'Come True'
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Brazil's 'Lula' slams Bolsonaro, avoids comment on a new run
- 160 years later, Confederate constitution an ignoble relic
- Reds star Joey Votto put on injury list at spring training
- Missouri reform school owners charged with abusing residents
- Senate confirms Ohio Rep. Fudge as housing secretary
- Facebook moves to dismiss federal, state antitrust suits
- Nebraska beats short-handed Minnesota in Big Ten's 2nd round
- Brewers relying on offseason fielding upgrades to pay off
- 5 officers face manslaughter charges in boy's shooting death
- Diplomats: UN to condemn violence against Myanmar protesters
- After year-long layoff, Federer returns with a win in Doha
- Kerry wants world's biggest polluters to pledge real change
- US approves new airline from JetBlue founder
- House panel rejects push to oust judge over absentee voting
- Big music festival announces lineup for return to Las Vegas
- Spain tells Kosovo it will respect UEFA rules for qualifier
- Newlywed Maya Moore says she's not ready to return to WNBA
- Prosecutor urges jury to convict reporter in protest case
- Venezuelan children pick through garbage for food, valuables
- Hume lifts N. Colorado over Sacramento St. 90-83 in Big Sky
- CEO: Italy-made Sputnik V aimed for EU market, if approved
- Lawsuits expected over Mexican law on power generation
- Astros top prospect Whitley to have Tommy John surgery
- Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on 1st official trip
- Bills cut Brown, Jefferson to free up much-needed cap space
- Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, sealing win for Biden, Democrats on top early priority
- Ethiopia diplomat quits US post, cites atrocities in Tigray
- Alabama sues to stop redistricting delay, privacy initiative
- Outspoken father of missing activist killed in Iraq's south
- What's inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress
- Wales without manager Ryan Giggs as investigation continues
- Jurors acquit Iowa journalist in case seen by many as an attack on freedom of the press
- US-China to meet at senior level in Alaska next week
- Sargent scores as Bremen wins at Bielefeld in Bundesliga
- Boeheim scores 27, hits 6 of Syracuse's 14 3s in ACC tourney
- The Latest: Marlins Park to have drone disinfectant program
- The Texas Rangers will be the first team in the four major North American leagues to allow full attendance at games.
- Embiid emerges as NBA MVP front-runner for East-best 76ers
- Senate confirms Merrick Garland, once snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, to be attorney general
- Florida lawmakers debate political bias on college campuses
- ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement
- Artemi Panarin rejoins Rangers after 2-week leave of absence
- Migrant community: Fire at Yemen hangar on Sunday killed 44
- Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
- Biden intent on selling benefits of virus aid plan to public
- Music? Yes. Dancing? No, as New Orleans eases virus rules
- MLB Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Invalidations of Meghan's claims of racism hurt Black women
- Marseille beats Rennes 1-0 in Sampaoli's 1st game in charge
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Security camera hack exposes hospitals, workplaces, schools
- Maine's Golden is lone Democrat to vote down COVID-19 bill
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months
- De Bruyne, Mahrez score 2 as Man City beats Southampton 5-2
- Pulliam, Northwestern women rout Illini in Big Ten 67-42
- NHL suspends Preds defenseman Dante Fabbro 2 games for hit
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Suspended basketball player says she was called racial slurs
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Atlético beats Athletic to increase its Spanish league lead
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- New York Giants release G Kevin Zeitler in salary cap move
- Former NASA astronaut eyes US Senate, advocacy group says
- Ivory Coast's prime minister dies of cancer in Germany
- Panthers rework McCaffrey, Thompson; free up $11M under cap
- German court won't try suspected former Nazi camp guard, 96
- No evidence migrants at border significantly spreading virus
- Nursing home residents can get hugs again, feds say
- Unfinished work at a Players Championship that didn't start
- Man tied to extremist movement pleads guilty to gun charge
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- AP source: Kansas athletic director Jeff Long has been fired after the Les Miles debacle
- Lawsuit challenges new admissions policy at elite Va. school
- AP source: Kansas AD Jeff Long fired after Les Miles debacle
- 'I hit a brick wall': Sluggishness led to surgery for Lester
- Man who crashed gate where Canada's Trudeau lives sentenced
- Thanks to Winfrey and royals, CBS morning show makes history
- Clean Energy, Toll Brothers rise; Tupperware, GE fall
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- WTA Abierto De Guadalajara Results
- Titans cut pair of defensive starters in Vaccaro, Butler
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Mariners change front office structure after Mather
- Shirts or skins? Teams need only 5 to be eligible for NCAAs
- Indonesia bus crash kills many pilgrims, including children
- Idaho ends Powerball in state, fearing foreign participation
- UN: Too little of recovery spending fights climate change
- Washington farm exports hampered by cargo-container shortage
- Avdalovic lifts N. Arizona by Portland St. 77-66 in Big Sky
- Dallas Cowboys lead 32 compensatory draft picks with 4
- Liverpool beats Leipzig to reach Champions League quarters
- 'Healthy' Prescott signs richest contract in Cowboys history
- Houston Texans add Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator
- PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach CL quarters
- Houston area flood control effort facing $1.4B shortfall
- MLS kicking off 26th season with games in Houston, Seattle
- Minnesota Supreme Court won't hear appeal of ex-cop trying to block third-degree murder charge in George Floyd's death
- West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Florida lawmakers move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes
- California murder suspect mistakenly released from custody
- BC-US--Index, US
- US reports surge of kids at SW border, a challenge for Biden
- Gambler pleads guilty to threatening Tampa Bay Rays players
- Business Highlights
- Ike's 32 leads Wyoming past San Jose St. 111-80 in MWC
- US hits IS groups in Mozambique, Congo with terror sanctions
- Yanks' Britton surgery set; likely out until at least May
- Third party joins Plano police to investigate racist claims
- Baylor's NaLyssa Smith tabbed Big 12 women's player of year
- The claims against Cuomo: A look at the women's allegations
- Texas AG says probe to continue despite Twitter lawsuit
- Lindor lead donor for Lindor Hall at Montverde Academy
- EXPLAINER: Why jurors can't be dismissed based on their race
- Georgetown beats Marquette in opener of Big East tournament
- Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
- Longtime Cavaliers broadcaster Joe Tait dead at 83
- Miami becomes 1st No. 13 seed to ever reach ACC quarters
- Fukushima anniversary: Loss of life is still 'unbearable'
- No. 13 Michigan has high hopes with Naz Hillmon
- WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results
- Mexico stops 2 buses with 210 Central American migrants
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden admin wrong on vaccine pace, elderly
- Mets' Carrasco has sore elbow, shut down until next week
- Athletes appeal to NCAA in protest of anti-transgender laws
- US expands sanctions to family of Myanmar's coup leader
- MATCHDAY: Man United hosts AC Milan in Europa League
- Report: Police chief violated bias policy by mocking Asians
- VIRUS TODAY: Nursing home residents can get hugs again
- Nev. Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover
- China approves plan to reform Hong Kong electoral system
- Champions League Glance
- Myanmar: Several protesters reported killed
- Woman sentenced for selling nonsterile, fake medical mesh
- Amid FBI probe, Texas official hired from big donor family
- Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature
- Verge carries Arizona St past Washington St 64-59 in Pac 12
- Warren Buffett's fortune tops $100B as his stock soars
- Police groups endorse Biden’s pick for civil rights chief
- Mets celebrate World Series title -- in their minds
- California Gov. Newsom lays ground for fight against recall
- Celtics get defensive boost as Smart is cleared to return
- Jarrett leads Jackson St. past Ark-Pine Bluff 74-62 in SWAC
- Kentucky House to vote on bill limiting no-knock warrants
- Report: Female aide accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her, in most serious allegation made to date
- Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence
- The lead, not speed, is a key so far in America's Cup racing
- As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent
- Biden EPA to reconsider Trump rule on lead in drinking water
- Durant still out for Nets, who will be cautious with Griffin
- Editorial Roundup: US
- 1 of 3 surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies at 95
- AP source: Saints cut receiver Sanders, linebacker Alexander
- Indonesia bus plunges into a ravine, killing 26 pilgrims
- Vikings cut LT Riley Reiff for cap savings of more than $11M
- Coyotes' Kuemper could miss significant time with injury
- Joint custody of son, no spousal support in Adele divorce
- Popovich announces Aldridge will be moving on from Spurs
- CFL, XFL set for discussions about potential partnership
- No. 20 South Florida women hold off Tulane in AAC semis
- Hawaii's rains, floods cited as examples of climate change
- Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- A murder warrant has been issued to arrest a Texas police officer involved in shooting of unarmed drug suspect.
- EXPLAINER: How dangerous is the Fukushima nuke plant today?
- Murder warrant issued for Texas officer in fatal shooting
- US may label Taiwan as currency manipulator, says central bank governor
- Vazquez nets 21 to lift Montana over Idaho 69-64 in Big Sky
- CDP Launches World’s First Disclosure Framework for Banks Integrating Climate and Forest Impact
- Attractive New M5 Magnetic Catches from Southco Hold Panels and Doors in Place
- Winston, Michigan St. women top Penn St. in Big Ten 75-66
- Norm Sherry, Dodgers teammate of Sandy Koufax, dies at 89
- Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT
- Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine
- New Orleans beats SE Louisiana 80-63 in Southland tourney
- Wallace scores 20 to lead UTSA past Charlotte 72-62 in CUSA
- Williams dominates inside as Duke rolls to ACC quarters
- US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
- Aldama scores 33 to carry Loyola (Md.) into Patriot final
- Williams helps Minnesota knock off Northwestern 51-46
- Jenkins Jr. scores 21, UNLV tops Air Force 80-52 in MWC
- Utah takes big lead, holds on late to beat Washington 98-95
- Alaska Senate takes action against member over virus rules
- Pitino, Iona beat top-seeded Siena 55-52 in MAAC tourney
- Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 79-68 in SEC tourney
- Eriksson Ek gets 2 goals as Wild chase Fleury, top Vegas 4-3
- Mexican lawmakers advance bill to legalize recreational pot
- Ek scores twice as Wild beat Golden Knights 4-3
- Poland and Hungary file complaint over EU budget mechanism
- Stroud, Fresno St. beat New Mexico 85-77 in MWC tourney
- Olivari scores 23, Rice tops Marshall 72-68 in C-USA tourney
- Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
- AP PHOTOS: Damage preserved as memorial of Japanese tsunami
- Fairfield upsets No. 2 seed Monmouth 79-60 in MAAC tourney
- Colgate routs Bucknell 105-75 in Patriot League tourney
- China's 2021 National People's Congress: Key takeaways
- US secretary of state to invite Taiwan to democracy summit
- Warriors rookie Wiseman misses COVID-19 test, can't practice
- Japan marks 10th disaster anniversary but still recovering
- Valanciunas scores 29, leads Grizzlies over Wizards 127-112
- Mavericks pull away late to beat Spurs 115-104
- Doncic, Porzingis help Mavericks beat Spurs 115-104
- President Tsai looks to bolster supply chains between Taiwan, EU
- Prince William denies UK royal family is racist
- Draisaitl gets hat trick as Oilers beat Senators 7-1
- Opinion: China's autocrats end democracy in Hong Kong
- Japan's recovery from tsunami disaster, by the numbers
- Czinano, Clark help Iowa women break away from Purdue 83-72
- China blasts BBC report after summoning UK ambassador
- Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
- Jury selection resumes as Chauvin faces possible new charge
- DePaul clocks Providence advancing to Big East quarterfinals
- Bacot, UNC beat Notre Dame 101-59, advance to ACC semis
- Foreign correspondents in China face growing restrictions
- Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash
- Hong Kong court grants bail to 5th activist, jails another
- Today in History
- Asian stocks set to firm after Dow hits record
- With recovery lagging, Europe wary of rising interest rates
- Capello questions Pirlo over Ronaldo gaffe in Juventus loss
- Penn State pulls away late, beats Nebraska 72-66
- Landeskog scores late in OT, Avalanche beat Coyotes 2-1
- Goalie Grosenick returns to NHL, leads Kings past Ducks 5-1
- Myanmar's searing smartphone images flood a watching world
- As pandemic enters 2nd year, voices of resilience emerge
- Lamar beats Houston Baptist 62-52 in Southland tourney
- Biden’s speech goals: Mourn loss, urge caution, offer hope
- Brazil hospitals buckle in absence of national virus plan
- COVID vaccine: EU regulators approve Johnson & Johnson shot
- Prairie View A&M routs Mississippi Valley State 91-64
- LA opens its first tiny home village to ease homeless crisis
- COVID bill gives states a pathway to reduce maternal deaths
- As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent
- What's inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress
- Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems
- Hamlet lifts North Texas past Middle Tennessee 76-56
- Chinese lawmakers set to tighten control on Hong Kong
- Japan marks the 10th anniversary of the deadly tsunami disaster in the northern region with a moment of silence
- New Zealand pushes to end global tariffs on virus supplies
- Silins scores 22 to lead FAU past UTEP 76-70
- Cal thumps Stanford by 18 in Pac-12 tourney's opening round
- Ex-Army officer guilty in 'Fatal Vision' case seeks release
- Mississippi governor set to sign transgender sports limit
- Somaliland signs information technology agreement with Taiwan
- Wyoming women beat Fresno St., clinch berth in NCAA tourney
- Taiwanese pineapples getting extensive media coverage in Japan
- Asian shares advance as yields, inflation fears moderate
- The Latest: Philippine capital sets restrictions amid surge
- S. Korean court upholds acquittal in abusive facility case
- Biden administration extends US tariff exclusion on Chinese medical goods
- Kotkaniemi lifts Canadiens over Canucks 5-1
- Analysis: Yes, Federer won; what matters more is how he felt
- Syracuse helps NCAA case with win over NC State in ACCs
- Ski racer once funded by World Cup Dreams now joins group
- Innovative software-based contactless payments solution, SoePay SoftPOS launches in Hong Kong
- Chinese legislators endorse plan to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing public's role in picking leaders
- A year on, WHO still struggling to manage pandemic response
- Cambodia reports first COVID-19 death, 1 year into pandemic
- Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association Launched The First Semiconductor Women’s Forum
- Ethiopia's leader faces intense pressure to end Tigray war
- Migrant workers in Taiwan facing end of contract can get 6-month extension
- Oscar winner Ang Lee tells Taiwan premier to follow New Zealand's example
- Israeli PM's wife hospitalized ahead of Netanyahu UAE trip
- Will the coronavirus ever go away?
- Twenty years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban
- 'People are starving': New exodus in Ethiopia's Tigray area
- Technology helps America's Cup teams read Hauraki Gulf wind
- Taiwan’s Asus unveils its latest ROG Phone 5
- Taiwan police seizing 90-100 illegal firearms per month
- US, Taiwan kick off disaster preparedness campaign
- One Good Thing: In Kosovo, virus lets humanity shine through
- Taiwan drought to affect Apple, Tesla: Barron’s
- Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
- Rights group: Myanmar military using systematic deadly force
- China votes to change Hong Kong election system
- Pakistan: How poverty and exploitation drive child marriages
- EU figures show major vaccine exports despite home shortage
- UK press body chief quits as Meghan racism claims roil media
- EU regulator meets to evaluate J&J's one-shot COVID-19 shot
- Taiwan police vow 'zero-tolerance policy' for guns amid spate of shootings
- Palestinian Fatah kicks out senior member ahead of elections
- Austria targets hard-hit area with shots to battle variant
- EU lawmakers declare bloc LGBT+ 'freedom zone'
- Greece outlines new coronavirus relief package
- 6 Nations reach 5-year, $508M investment lifeline with CVC
- Dutch police officer stabbed in face after curfew check
- Turkey detains 13 for 'insulting' Erdogan on Women's Day
- BMW remained profitable in 2020 with strong second half
- Biden's deal with Seoul points to a swift shift on alliances
- Some Asian Champions League matches delayed further
- Prince William denies allegations of royal bigotry, saying “we’re very much not a racist family.”
- 6N: England drop Daly, George for France test
- Israel's Netanyahu postpones historic visit to UAE, citing disagreements with neighboring Jordan
- Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
- Millennial Money: 3 ways COVID-19 reshuffled our finances
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Gig economy shifts: Spain delivery riders are now employees
- ATP World Tour Marseille Results
- Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
- IOC and China make vaccine deal for Tokyo, Beijing Olympians
- SUN Logistics launches new RACSF warehouse
- Rescue operation underway in Black Sea after coal ship sinks
- Africa seeks 'continental capacity' to produce vaccines
- European Central Bank announces "significantly higher pace" of bond purchases over next quarter
- Koeman hopes his new-look Barcelona convinces Messi to stay
- ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results
- AP Interview: Karzai says US plan catalyst for Afghan peace
- VinUniversity opens special admission round to attract international students and internationally-recognised talents
- Former presidents, first ladies urge Americans to get shots
- AP-NORC poll: 1 in 5 in US lost someone close in pandemic
- Taiwan's president peeks at Nara Yoshitomo's heartwarming show
- Caleb Followill on evolution of Kings of Leon on new record
- Egyptian gov't: Fire at garment factory kills at least 20
- Virus-affected Pakistan Super League to resume in June
- 3 people killed in shooting at Houston apartment complex
- Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp stops production of Red-Label Rice Wine
- European Medicines Agency recommends that Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine be licensed in the EU
- Wurst case: Burglar caught over bite from German's sausage
- Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal to undergo knee surgery
- Philippines reports largest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Sudan's PM in Cairo to discuss Ethiopia's Nile dam dispute
- Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites
- Poland, Hungary file complaint at EU court over budget rule
- US jobless claims fall to 712,000 as pace of layoffs eases
- Germany coach Joachim Löw says time is right to step aside
- For Trevor Noah, Grammy Awards a return to in-person hosting
- Greek protesters attack police with petrol bombs at rally
- Wealth Effect Sends S&Ps Surging 66% y-o-y in January and February, and expected to jump to 74% y-o-y in Q1
- Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead
- California could get $150B from federal virus relief bill
- House renews push to expand background checks
- Phoenix Zoo euthanizes 22-year-old lion due to spine issues
- French Champions Trophy season-opener moving to Tel Aviv
- Judge grants prosecution request to add third-degree murder charge against ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death
- Erivo on near-EGOT status: 'I’m just going to keep working'
- 6N: Varney returns for Italy against title-chasing Wales
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Denmark pauses AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to probe blood clots
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Where's the beef? Runaway steer still roaming Rhode Island
- Police detain man suspected over 2 deaths in Germany
- MGM offering special sport bets at Buffalo Wild Wings
- European, Arab diplomats try to revive Mideast peace efforts
- Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, makes its debut on NYSE
- China confirms overhaul of Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition
- 20th anniversary Sept. 11 tributes to include families again
- Oh, what a birthday week for Dr. Seuss books
- France: Lebanon is running out of time before total collapse
- Mississippi governor signs first state bill in the U.S. this year to ban transgender athletes from female sports teams
- Job openings rise, layoffs fall as pandemic economy mends
- Alaphilippe wins Stage 2 of Tirreno, Van Aert stays in lead
- PGA Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Chile Open Results
- Quarterfinal streak ends as Messi, Ronaldo both eliminated
- IOC members worry about banning foreign fans from Olympics
- Catalan separatist returns from Belgium to face Spanish law
- Justices call off arguments over Medicaid work requirements
- AP PHOTOS: The images of a sports year like none other
- From job cuts to online commerce, virus reshaped US economy
- Eddie Murphy to be inducted into NAACP Hall of Fame
- Chiefs cut starting OTs Fisher, Schwartz to save cap space
- Bus-tanker collision kills at least 11 in northern Mexico
- Report: German lawmaker resigns after Azerbaijan claims
- Duke men’s basketball team withdraws from ACC Tournament hours before game after positive COVID-19 test in program
- Irish jockey suspended for dead horse video
- USA Basketball picks 57 players for men's Tokyo Games pool
- Authorities in Hungary deny opposition radio's frequency bid
- Cryptology's NAV per Share Reaches a New All-Time High of €215.07
- Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo's resignation
- Belarus Eurovision song rejected due to political lyrics
- South African official pledges to fund university students
- Parliament votes to declare entire EU an LGBT 'freedom zone'
- Pakistan bans TikTok again for 'immoral content'
- March 11, 2020: The night sports, as we knew them, ended
- Ex-Illinois teacher convicted of pouring nitrogen on student
- Former North Dakota lawmaker won't challenge expulsion
- Severino throws off mound for 1st time since elbow surgery
- Lawsuit over Rams' move from St. Louis delayed to 2022
- UN appeals for $5.5 billion to avert famine for 34 million
- Slovakia's health minister resigns to end political crisis
- Haaland faces unclear future after Champions League heroics
- Video shows Israeli troops detaining Palestinian children
- Indiana mayor orders training amid flap over his own remarks
- Digital artwork auctions for $69 million amid online craze
- Marseille coach Sampaoli injects attacking flair into team
- Steelers re-sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud to 1-year deal
- Sao Paulo state stops professional sports as COVID-19 rages
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Morocco moves toward legalizing medical marijuana
- Amid pandemic, UK delays imposing post-Brexit border checks
- Algerian president sets early election date after protests
- White House: Biden to sign $1.9 trillion virus relief bill Thursday afternoon, a day earlier than first planned
- Recent history of free agency shows it's a cautionary tale
- The Latest: Bucks to increase fan attendance to 18%
- An 'optimistic' Verona Arena announces summer opera lineup
- Biden aides hold talks with Israel on Iran, regional issues
- Mancini heads list of players returning after missing 2020
- Putin: US Capitol unrest was a 'stroll'
- Sundance Film Festival in Asia to launch this summer
- Texas cop charged with murder in shooting released on bond
- Florida on pace for record number of manatee deaths in 2021
- Colorado bill would allow civil action on past sexual abuse
- Pakistani court bans China's TikTok over profanity claims
- Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day
- Democrats muscle ahead with Biden's health secretary pick
- Owusu leads No. 7 Maryland past Nebraska 83-73
- Emperor's mosaic displayed in Italy after stint as NYC table
- UN expert: Myanmar junta 'murdered' at least 70 since coup
- Sexual orientation axed from South Carolina hate crime bill
- Drug trafficker says he bribed Honduras president
- 'Controlled environment': NCAA plunges ahead with tourneys
- Davis, Olsen remembered for greatness on and off the field
- No. 12 Okla St beats No. 10 West Virginia, 72-69 in Big 12s
- New York governor's office says it has reported Cuomo groping allegation to police
- Thumb injury slows Inciarte's battle with Pache in Braves OF
- Uber, Lyft team up on database to expose abusive drivers
- Muguruza beats Sabalenka again to reach Dubai semifinals
- Biden signs $1.9T virus relief bill, scoring an early policy win aimed at jump-starting the economy, ending the pandemic
- Jennifer Garner invites families to have a ‘Yes Day’
- Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs
- Indians tell OF Hamilton he won't make roster, seeking trade
- With 'big one' coming, quake alert system launches in Oregon
- Maryland beats Michigan State 68-57 in Big Ten tournament
- Savannah expects St. Patrick's crowds, possible virus surge
- Appeal by ex-officer who killed Tamir Rice dismissed
- GM partner LG to invest $4.5 billion in US battery operation
- State to pay $475K to family of pot suspect killed by dozer
- Soto, Cardoso, Llanez, Saucedo head US Olympic soccer roster
- Lighter Garcia proving his worth in crowded Brewers outfield
- Sweden royals hold church service for COVID-19 victims
- Big finish sends Garcia to big lead at Players Championship
- Prosecutor defends failed effort to convict Iowa journalist
- Portland pays $2.1 million in police shooting of Black teen
- Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests
- Molinar, Mississippi State end Kentucky's NCAA tourney hopes
- Officials seize goats from home of environmental activist
- Georgetown upsets Big East top-seeded Villanova 72-71 at MSG
- As 'Grey's' returns, Wilson says it has connected viewers
- South Florida edges Temple 73-71 in AAC tourney
- Europa League Glance
- At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'
- Mayor who pushed for guaranteed income to advise governor
- Milan scores late to draw 1-1 at Man United in Europa League
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money
- Culley on possible Watson trade: "He is our quarterback."
- WHO whistleblower who denounced spiked Italy report resigns
- Hendrick off to fast start with 2 wins heading into Phoenix
- Oklahoma killer's conviction overturned based on McGirt
- Mexican court blocks law favoring state electricity plants
- Shaken by pandemic, soccer avoids financial collapse
- Gallo's early power surge brings hope for big 2021 season
- Joevin Jones joins David Beckham's Inter Miami
- BC-GLF--Qatar Masters Scores,1st Ld-Writethru
- Northwestern beats No. 13 Michigan women in Big Ten tourney
- International evangelical pastor Luis Palau dies at 86
- LA Galaxy sign French midfielder Samuel Grandsir from Monaco
- Majority of NY state legislators call for Cuomo's resignation amid sex harassment allegations, nursing homes scandal
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Police posed as reporter in phone call with hostage taker
- Judge: CDC exceeded authority in issuing eviction moratorium
- Large solar arrays proposed for small Massachusetts town
- No. 24 FGCU women win 23rd straight, advance to ASUN semis
- Zion National Park search for woman cost $60K, report says
- Kentucky NCAA hopes end after being bounced from SEC tourney
- Vermont's Peter Hall, US court of appeals judge, dies at 72
- Brazil Congress clears way for emergency pandemic aid
- Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide
- Saints cut cornerback Janoris Jenkins in latest salary dump
- AMC, Quest Diagnostics rise; Party City, Cloudera fall
- Jackson scores 29 to lead Toledo over Ball St in MAC tourney
- EXPLAINER: Ex-cop trial to include 'spark of life' on Floyd
- Swiss court rules against prosecutor in FIFA case
- Water restored, but most of Jackson still under boil notice
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Pace of spending for pandemic aid? Try $43,000 every second
- No. 2 Baylor holds off K-State 74-68 in Big 12 quarters
- Mann scores 22 points, Florida holds off Vandy 69-63 at SEC
- Europa League Glance
- No. 9 Ohio State ends skid, holds off Minnesota 79-75
- Force 'needed to get back in the car' after yearlong hiatus
- Cole _ and his dad _ looking forward to return of fans
- VIRUS TODAY: Biden signs aid bill; ex-presidents get shots
- Falcons re-sign kicker Younghoe Koo after Pro Bowl season
- Minor leagues experimenting with robo umps, larger bases
- Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, agenda now a slog in Congress
- Hovland has an even-par score, uneven day with rulings
- Business Highlights
- Top-seeded Oregon knocks out ASU, advances to Pac-12 semis
- Molson Coors says cyberattack impacting brewing operations
- Georgia Tech ends Miami's run in ACC tournament 70-66
- WTA Abierto De Guadalajara Results
- Knight outduels Hume as Southern Utah tops Northern Colorado
- No. 19 San Diego State holds off Wyoming 69-66 in MW tourney
- Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio’s successor
- Preston, McDay carry Ohio past Kent St. 85-63 in MAC tourney
- AP Source: RB Ingram agrees to one-year deal with Texans
- DOJ seeks $3.2M from West Virginia governor's coal companies
- UC Santa Barbara beats LBSU 95-87 in Big West tourney
- Chief speaks at funeral for Nebraska teen shot in Oklahoma
- COVID: Sanofi starts human trials of 2nd vaccine candidate
- Walker leads Tulane over Tulsa 77-70 in AAC tourney
- US long-term mortgage rates rise again; 30-year at 3.05%
- 6N: Wales want better show in Rome before France showdown
- US-Canada border decision looms in playoffs for NHL
- Emaciated and entangled humpback whale gets help off Hawaii
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Bills re-sign starting linebacker Milano to 4-year contract
- Montana Native Americans worried about legislative influence
- Missouri woman whose dad aided murder-suicide found guilty
- 1 dead, 4 hurt in South Carolina motorcycle shop shooting
- MATCHDAY: Aston Villa at struggling Newcastle
- Teague, No. 2 Baylor outlast K-State in Big 12 quarters
- Man gets prison for insurance fraud in sons' 2015 drownings
- Copy of Voting Rights Act signed by Lyndon Johnson auctioned
- Jets create dept. focused on players' health, performance
- Kansas picks Emmett Jones as interim football coach
- White House: Biden to outline plan in speech to nation to get US 'closer to normal' by July 4th
- White House: Biden to direct states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1
- Lakeland Magic win NBA G League title, beating Delaware
- Honda of America plans to sell 2 fully electric SUVs in 2024
- WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results
- The Latest: Biden to deploy more troops to help vaccinations
- Seton Hall into Big East semis, beats St. John's 77-69 in OT
- Pelicans' Redick out at least a week with heel inflammation
- NBA fines Meyers Leonard $50,000 for anti-Semitic slur
- Court rules against artist Peter Max over damaged works
- Second winter: Anchorage gets up to 18 inches of fresh snow
- Bieber, Alonso, Lewis among 8 whose contracts renewed
- Nicholas lifts Texas Southern over Alcorn State 78-55
- Myanmar protests: UK tells citizens to flee
- Bishop scores 22 to lift Montana St. past Idaho St. 71-63
- A look at new steps Biden team launching to fight virus
- Lighter Garcia proving his worth in crowded Brewers outfield
- Blues sign Binnington to 6-year, $36 million contract
- McNeese State AD relinquishes basketball coaching duties
- Stricker gets last-minute start and holds his own at Players
- Royals option 4 to Triple-A Omaha amid flurry of moves
- Biden in national address on pandemic anniversary: 'While it was different for everyone, we all lost something'
- AP source: Bears reward Santos with 5-year, $16 million deal
- Friends, family mourn death of Houston's Third Ward rapper
- Biden in virus address condemns violence against Asian Americans, says 'it is wrong, it is un-American and it must stop'
- McDermott, No. 17 Creighton rout Butler 87-56 in Big East
- Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ad spending in editor outcry
- Kentucky Senate votes to make it a crime to taunt police
- UN chief blasts vaccine nationalism, hoarding, side deals
- Mballa carries Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 74-63 in MAC
- Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Banks Scores 20 to carry St. Peter’s over Rider 75-60
- Agbaji scores 26, No. 11 KU holds off No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62
- ‘Minari’ actor is nonchalant about new fame outside S. Korea
- Groups sue over California county's plan to drill oil wells
- Cambridge carries Nevada over Boise St. 89-82 in MWC tourney
- TCU women survive Kansas rally, win tournament opener 75-72
- Refinitiv Announces Winners of 2021 Thailand FX Awards
- Bassey scores 21 to lift Western Kentucky over UTSA 80-67
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- N Korean defectors struggle to send money home amid pandemic
- Rutgers ousts Indiana from Big Ten tourney 61-50
- Oregon State rallies from 16 points down, stuns UCLA in OT
- Ware scores 35 to lift Morgan St. past Florida A&M 77-75
- Australia continues AstraZeneca roll-out, says no evidence of blood clots
- Cartel figures accused in plot to bring cocaine into Chicago
- Ertel scores 22 to lead UAB over Rice 73-60 in CUSA tourney
- Washington, Rozier help Hornets down Pistons 105-102
- Perry scores 15 to lift UCF past East Carolina 72-62
- Missouri hits late free throw, beats Georgia 73-70 at SEC
- Australian leader says Quad meeting will anchor stability
- Massner carries Northwestern St. past New Orleans 82-79
- Evgeni Malkin has goal and assist, Penguins beat Sabres 5-2
- DeBrusk scores, Halak gets shutout, Bruins beat Rangers 4-0
- Geekie scores twice as Hurricanes pound Predators 5-1
- Ovechkin scores No. 715 to lift Capitals past Flyers 5-3
- Newspaper: China to soon try 2 Canadians on spying charges
- Transcript: President Joe Biden on the coronavirus pandemic
- Isles welcome back fans, beat Devils for 7th straight win
- Auston Matthews lifts Maple Leafs past Jets in OT
- Asia Pacific Energy leaders identify seven key trends for a sustainable energy future
- Vatrano's OT goal pushes Panthers past Blue Jackets 5-4
- Matthews scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Jets to end skid
- US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
- Snell's 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Hawks over Raptors 121-120
- Niagara beats Marist 67-62 in MAAC tourney
- Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Knicks 134-101
- Family infected in Taiwan hospital cluster recovers
- Red Wings hold-off Lightning 6-4 for rare victory
- E. Washington beats N. Arizona 66-60 in Big Sky quarters
- Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April
- Welp lifts UC Irvine over Cal Poly 58-51 in Big West tourney
- Nowell has career night, Timberwolves rout Pelicans 135-105
- Kyrie Irving scores 40 points, Nets beat Celtics 121-109
- Heat top Magic 111-103, get over .500 for 1st time this year
- Iowa ousts No. 19 Rutgers women from Big Ten tourney 73-62
- Blackhawks score on 4 of first 8 shots, beat Stars 4-2
- Court hearing due for Associated Press reporter in Myanmar
- UConn impressive in return to Big East Tourney beats DePaul
- Asian stocks set for gains as bond yields dip
- 10-meter horse to debut in renowned Taiwan troupe's latest performance
- Huge queues for Nara Yoshitomo's Taipei exhibition
- Alexei Navalny apparently moved from prison
- German food firms attempt to improve image in picky Japan
- Thunder beat Mavs 116-108 as Doncic, Porzingis rest
- US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
- Carr, Lee pace K-State women to 75-65 win in Big 12 tourney
- Joiner, Ole Miss beat South Carolina 76-59 in SEC Tournament
- 6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added
- Coleman's FTs with 1.8 seconds left lift Texas over Tech
- EXPLAINER: What's behind Hong Kong election law changes
- Sutter directs Flames past Canadiens in coaching return
- India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears
- No. 24 USC holds off Utah 91-85 in double overtime at Pac-12
- Today in History
- Wisconsin escapes with 75-74 win over Penn State
- Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery
- Jackson scores 31, Akron past Bowling Green 74-67 in MAC
- Taiwan-Palau travel bubble expected to open in April
- Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
- Crawford scores 21 to lift Louisiana Tech over FAU 75-69
- Biden aims for quicker shots, 'independence from this virus'
- South Sudan faces conflict, a humanitarian crisis and famine
- Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher
- Queta lifts Utah St. over UNLV 74-53 in MWC tourney
- Pace of spending for pandemic aid? Try $43,000 every second
- Robinson leads Seattle past California Baptist 83-66
- Team NZ, Luna Rossa tied at 2-2 in America's Cup match
- No. 20 South Florida women beat UCF 64-54 in AAC title game
- Fox scores 30, Kings hand Rockets 14th straight loss 125-105
- 38 red alerts issued for air pollution in western Taiwan
- Devin Booker scores 35 points, Suns beat Blazers 127-121
- UN agencies incorrectly designate Taiwan as part of China
- Bryant Jr. leads Norfolk St. past NC Central 87-58 in MEAC
- Clippers snap 3-game skid with 130-104 rout of Warriors
- Hamlet carries N. Texas over ODU 61-55 in CUSA tourney
- Canada's trade minister praises virtual meeting with Taiwan's economics minister
- Lamar beats Sam Houston St. 70-69 in Southland quarterfinals
- Federal look into Breonna Taylor's death casts a wider net
- For Syrians, a decade of displacement with no end in sight
- Iraqi woman who met the pope sees little chance for change
- Manjon's layup helps UC Davis beat CSUB in Big West quarters
- Sarah Everard: UK police find body of missing London woman
- Moton, Grambling beat Southern 72-67 in SWAC Tournament
- Asia Today: Virus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
- Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
- The Latest: India reports biggest day jump in months
- Pakistan: Conspiracy theories hamper COVID vaccine drive
- Montana beats Weber St. 80-75 in Big Sky quarterfinals
- Asian shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records
- UC Riverside beats Hawaii 62-52 in Big West Tournament
- Colorado St. beats Fresno St. 72-62 in MWC Tournament
- BC-GLF--Players Championship Scores
- Bubble watch: Boise St loses again; Syracuse, MSU also fall
- AP PHOTOS: India's elderly leave isolation to get vaccinated
- Free agency an antidote for offensive fireworks, mobile QBs
- Amid pandemic, 'an international epidemic' of childhood pain
- Gates has Cleveland State dreaming, dancing into NCAA field
- Asian stocks up on dovish ECB as Biden signs stimulus
- Taiwan’s Foxconn founder optimistic about global economy
- Merkel's party faces tough election-year test in state polls
- London university director under fire for using N-word
- No. 23 Colorado holds off Cal 61-58 in Pac-12 quarterfinals
- New Mexico St. beats UTRGV 77-61 in WAC Tournament
- Israel, Greece, Cyprus hold naval drill as they deepen ties
- Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
- Defying rules, anti-vaccine accounts thrive on social media
- Is the Kremlin scared of a group of TikTok bloggers?
- Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
- China hits back at US criticism of Hong Kong election change
- Japan Post, Rakuten tie-up in digital delivery, cashless pay
- Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli PM, recovering after surgery
- UK GDP shrinks 2.9% amid COVID lockdown; Brexit cuts exports
- Myanmar: Journalist working for German Press Agency arrested
- ‘Nuclear’ food from Japan not allowed in: Taiwan health minister
- Ana Brnabic: A female leader who is unlikely to change history
- M+ museum building completed - The first global museum of contemporary visual culture in Asia set to open at the end of 2021 in Hong Kong
- 164 hospitalized in southern Taiwan with suspected food poisoning
- AOC named as no.1 in Gaming Monitors worldwide in 2020
- Taiwan nabs smuggled cigarettes near disputed South China Sea island
- Journalists' group: 65 media workers killed in 2020
- South Africa's Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies, aged 72
- Tape that: Dutch inventor of audio cassette dies at age 94
- Taiwan pineapples qualify for Tokyo Olympics
- FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany
- Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer
- US, Indo-Pacific allies to expand India's vaccine production
- Tribunal finds ex-British cycling doc covered up substance
- Olympics: No Chinese vaccines to be taken by Team Japan, minister says
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 3/15/2021
- Taiwan’s top 5 flower festivals
- China regulator fines 12 firms over anti-monopoly law
- Germany regrets neighbors' move to pause AstraZeneca shots
- Case of UK woman who vanished on way home stirs grief, anger
- Gas explosion kills 6 coal miners in southwest Pakistan
- Chinese not celebrating World Day Against Cyber Censorship
- Official: Gunmen abduct 30 students from school in northwest Nigeria in latest mass abduction
- Billionaire Motsepe elected president of African soccer
- Gunmen abduct 30 students from school in northwest Nigeria
- Police: Guard wounded in shootout outside Arkansas casino
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Leipzig signs Dutch forward Brobbey for free from Ajax
- 'It's exhausting.' A year of distance learning wears thin
- Spanish police seize homemade submarine built to smuggle drugs
- Spy-cameras found, removed at Pakistan Senate chairman vote
- Asian soccer gets 8 host hubs for World Cup qualifying games
- ATP World Tour Marseille Results
- China launches military drills on the eve of 'Quad' meeting
- Myanmar junta keeps pressure on protesters, journalists
- U.S.-China meeting expected to touch on Taiwan: State Department
- NYC prosecutor leading Trump probe won't seek re-election
- Spanish police seize narco-sub being built on southern coast
- AP source: Punter Palardy to sign 1-year deal with Dolphins
- AP-NORC poll: People of color bear COVID-19's economic brunt
- England wins toss, elects to field in 1st T20 against India
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of slalom in Åre
- Lyon could face French rival PSG in Women's Champions League
- EU plans millions of e-vehicle batteries, jobs by 2025
- Wholesale prices rise 0.5% in February as energy costs jump
- Pakistan recalls Sharjeel Khan for Twenty20 series in Africa
- Bread and Cameos — a year without income from Broadway stage
- Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19
- Greece: "Lockdown fatigue" blamed for fueling mass protests
- Longtime Arizona Rep. Kirkpatrick won't seek 2022 reelection
- Hungary emerges as an EU vaccination star amid surging cases
- Cyprus pulls back on wider easing of COVID-19 restrictions
- Remains of Guatemalan migrants return home
- Ramos returns for Real Madrid amid doubts about his future
- Olympic champion Vezzali to oversee sports in Italy
- Erdogan pledges measures to lift economy, tame inflation
- Germany bans 'water vitalizer' over radio interference
- Memo banning Afghan girls singing prompts #IAmMySong protest
- 'Hotel Rwanda' hero protests in courtroom ahead of trial
- China market regulator fines 12 firms over illegal monopolistic behavior
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Obama in upcoming podcast credits his mother for his path
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Turkey signals warming ties with Egypt after long freeze
- Bread and Cameos — a year without income from Broadway stage
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Puerto Rico to reopen historic church after long restoration
- Vatican low on reserves to cover deficit, seeking donations
- Chile removes embattled statue from main plaza
- Afghanistan: Car bomb kills at least 7, injures over 50 in Herat province
- Michigan Lottery says 4 people won $1.05B Mega Millions game in January with single ticket, will share $557M after taxes
- 7Café –7Rewards members can enjoy a free cup of coffee on us plus 50% off Hot Americano Mondays are back!
- PGA Tour Schedule
- G7 powers call out China's 'oppression' of Hong Kong
- The Latest: Twins get government OK for up to 10,000 fans
- Multiple members of New York's congressional delegation say Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign
- Norway's aging king to remain on sick leave after surgery
- Multiple NY congressional members call on Cuomo to resign
- 4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
- Van der Poel wins 3rd stage of Tirreno; Van Aert keeps lead
- Ant Group CEO resigns for personal reasons
- AP source: Patriots completing 1-year deal to re-sign Newton
- German IT safety chief: act on Exchange hack or go offline
- ATP World Tour Chile Open Results
- Bolivia: Arrest orders for ex-military, police chiefs
- Max Verstappen fastest as F1 testing starts in Bahrain
- Woman arrested in San Francisco assault on Uber driver
- Tussle between US, allies over vaccine supply escalates
- A peek behind the masks, precautions at the pandemic Grammys
- Wild population of endangered Mexican wolves keeps growing
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Almodóvar returns to the female universe with Penélope Cruz
- ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results
- Philly to dim lights to make it safer for birds in flight
- No need to lose sleep over shift to dayshift saving time
- Iran reports attack on its cargo vessel in Mediterranean Sea
- 6N: Scotland bring back Nel, Ireland stay with Gibson-Park
- Derby sees Arsenal, Spurs trying to 'build a better future'
- AP study: Nearly 90% of esports scholarships going to men
- Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown
- Tuchel says Pulisic 'in my plans' despite limited minutes
- Lebanese parliament approves World Bank loan to help poor
- Nick Markakis retires after 15 years with Braves, Oriloes
- Could solitary confinement on Rikers Island be laid to rest?
- German special forces soldier convicted over gun, ammo stash
- Biden moves to relieve strain of child border crossings
- Indians trade INF Freeman to Reds, Bieber to start opener
- Minneapolis bowling alley drone video takes off online
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- WHO grants emergency authorization for J&J COVID vaccine
- Hunt for vaccine slots often leads through scheduling maze
- Muguruza beats Mertens in Dubai to reach 3rd final of 2021
- Woman's claim of firing over breastfeeding remains dismissed
- EU worried by shooting incidents near Turkey-Greece border
- 6N: Townsend hoping new date for France-Scotland is resolved
- Investigation finds Rochester officials suppressed information about police restraint death of Daniel Prude
- Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret
- UN says Ebola in Guinea may be linked to 2014 outbreak
- EXPLAINER: What's this craze for 'NFTs' all about, anyway?
- Russian folk song rejected as substitute Olympic anthem
- Maskless, boozing JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 FAA fine
- US grants Myanmar nationals deportation protections
- Queen tells kids studying space of meeting Soviet cosmonaut
- Cuomo says 'I am not going to resign,' calls politicians calling for him to quit 'reckless and dangerous'
- Nonprofits hail anti-poverty aspects of COVID relief measure
- Medvedev brushes aside Sinner to reach Open 13 semis
- Trevor Cahill finalizes $1.5 million deal to join Pirates
- Minneapolis reaches $27M settlement with George Floyd's family in police custody death lawsuit
- El Salvador awaits what president will do with new power
- WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results
- No. 11 Kansas has withdrawn from the Big 12 Tournament after a positive COVID-19 test
- Biden played 'sheriff' on '09 aid, now salesman on COVID law
- AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
- Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims
- Mets manager Luis Rojas misses exhibition against Marlins
- Howard tossed, No. 4 Michigan tops Terps, Big Ten semis next
- Bautista Agut ends Rublev's Qatar Open defense in semis
- Top-seeded Alabama blows out Mississippi State 85-48 in SEC
- Brady signs extension, frees salary cap space for Buccaneers
- Edsel B Ford II retires from Ford board, more Fords join
- Jags re-sign Herndon before he becomes restricted free agent
- Kenyan police believe man who shot 2 dead was an extremist
- 2 MLB players test positive for COVID-19 in past week
- Louisiana high school boasts 4 best-album Grammy nominees
- No. 11 Kansas withdraws from Big 12 tourney due to COVID-19
- No. 21 Missouri State women advance to MVC semifinals
- Mexico president wants probe of judge who blocked power plan
- Firefighters called to plant where earlier gas leak killed 6
- Brazil reaches deal for 10 million shots of Russian vaccine
- Titans' pass rush busts cautionary tale for NFL free agency
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Whitmer offers plan to supply propane after pipeline closes
- Bills, Daryl Williams agree to 3-year deal
- Reports of Huskers wanting to duck Sooners rankles Rodgers
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Cyprus peace group condemns arrests over 'Love Erdogan' sign
- Etienne lifts Wichita St. over USF on late free throws
- Labor movement targets Amazon as a foothold in the South
- Okahoma prep game broadcaster denounced for racist comments
- Chargers release right guard Trai Turner after only 1 season
- Union seeks vote of 87 workers at Nissan Tennessee plant
- Steelers bring back offensive lineman Finney on 1-year deal
- Kirk takes early lead at Players as DeChambeau pulls closer
- Man charged in NJ slaying, questioned in 4 deaths extradited
- Sacramento's MLS hopes rest with finding new lead investor
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Kenyan runner convicted of doping offense in criminal court
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- 'Gonna be sore:' La. troopers boasted of beating Black man
- Ty Gibbs heads to desert seeking another surprise NASCAR win
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- NC's top court orders new trial in Irish businessman's death
- Tanzanian PM rejects claims COVID-denying leader is unwell
- MAC signs extension to keep postseason tourneys in Cleveland
- Workload worries: MLB teams ponder how to protect pitchers
- No. 7 Maryland women rout Northwestern 85-52
- Bassey's 22 lifts Western Kentucky past UAB 64-60 in CUSA
- US designates Huawei, four other Chinese tech firms national security threats
- Governors applaud Biden's vaccine timeline, but need supply
- Idaho St. women smother Idaho 84-49 in Big Sky for NCAA bid
- AP source: 49ers agree to 2-year deal with Emmanuel Moseley
- Blue Jackets get D Lehtonen in trade with Maple Leafs
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Novavax, Vail Resorts rise; Ulta Beauty, Zumiez fall
- 'Obamacare' boost easy for some, but others face paperwork
- Vikings have needs on both lines, but little space under cap
- Bills' free agency needs handcuffed by spending limitations
- Adding to offense tops Pats' priorities entering free agency
- Falcons face more painful salary-cap cuts before free agency
- Gladbach crisis continues in 3-1 Bundesliga loss at Augsburg
- Dolphins seek playmakers and OL upgrade in free agency
- Steelers have many needs but little money in free agency
- US says ranger tried to diffuse run-in before using Taser
- Chiefs in sticky salary cap situation entering free agency
- D-backs coach McKay breaks rib, cuts spleen in dugout fall
- EXPLAINER: How will US make more shots available by May 1?
- Despite some building blocks, Jaguars have holes everywhere
- Colts hope to solidify LT, pass rush as free agency begins
- Pass rushers at top of Titans' free agency shopping list
- Atalanta and Lazio warm up for CL with wins in Serie A
- Bengals need help on offensive and defensive lines, LB
- Giants more likely to use draft to improve than free agency
- QB remains atop Panthers' wish list entering free agency
- Rights groups and Olympic leaders in Beijing Games stalemate
- No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women advance to ASUN title game
- US resumes aid to Yemen's rebel north as famine threatens
- Super Bowl champion Bucs focused on keeping roster intact
- Stay or go? Fence, Guard pose Capitol security questions
- Atlanta's Martinez eager to shine again after knee injury
- Levante beats Valencia 1-0 in Spanish league derby
- Tennessee routs Gators 78-66 in SEC quarterfinals
- Defense a priority for Raiders in free agency
- German Results
- German Summaries
- BC-US--Index, US
- Cardinals face tough choices on which veterans to keep
- No. 9 Ohio St beats No. 21 Purdue in OT, reach Big Ten semis
- 49ers try to lock up Williams, add CBs in free agency
- Black Lives Matter backs Amazon union push in Alabama
- Lyon draws at Reims 1-1 and misses chance to pressure rivals
- Smith, Carrington dominate, No. 6 Baylor rolls past TCU
- VIRUS TODAY: Deaths drop, but health experts urge vigilance
- UN increases Central African Republic force by nearly 3,700
- Eagles have cap issues, can't make splash in free agency
- Auto industry urges emissions deal weaker than Obama's
- Quarterback position, Robinson contract loom large for Bears
- West Indies beats Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to win ODI series
- Business Highlights
- Lions looking for receivers and cornerbacks in free agency
- Mom, kids found in Colorado wilderness after 1-year-old dies
- Texans prep for free agency after Watson's trade request
- Cap constraints could limit Saints in free agency
- Wyoming tables hate crimes law decades after Shepard's death
- Defense again figures to be focus for Cowboys in free agency
- Broncos' new GM has his work cut out for him in first year
- Newcastle salvages 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in EPL
- Officers killed, wounded in police operation in Haiti slum
- Young Turkish people seek fresh start in Germany amid repression at home
- No. 6 Baylor women beat TCU 92-55 to reach Big 12 semifinals
- Prada CEO Bertelli's Cup quest spurred by Blake's advice
- US Senate Leader Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand say NY Gov. Cuomo should resign amid mounting sexual misconduct allegations
- A look at big settlements in US police killings
- Seahawks' free agency questions start with Wright, Carson
- English Summaries
- Myanmar: Curfew-defying protests turn deadly
- English Results
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Man charged in Capitol riot plot to be released from jail
- Hamlet leads North Texas past Louisiana Tech 54-48
- US offers temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar
- NCAA rules panel recommends change to shorten overtime games
- Immigrant living in church for years wins temporary reprieve
- Packers release versatile tight end John Lovett
- Howard ejected; Michigan beats Maryland in Big Ten quarters
- Browns expected to upgrade shaky defense in free agency
- Packers need help at cornerback, face potential RB losses
- Washington State lands naming rights deal for stadium field
- Jets need to answer QB question, add offensive playmakers
- Rams face big defensive losses in free agency after QB trade
- Washington has cap space to spend, needs a QB and much more
- Ravens looking to upgrade at wide receiver in free agency
- Sharks GM hopes 'reset' this season leads to quick success
- Despite hacks, US not seeking widened domestic surveillance
- Bogaerts, Sawamura debut for Red Sox in 8-2 win over Rays
- Who's that big kid? Daytona 500 winner McDowell goes karting
- Cincinnati beats SMU 74-71 in AAC tourney
- J-Rod done: Lopez, Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement
- Children packed into Border Patrol tent for days on end
- Mexico spurns endangered porpoise, may seek to blame US
- Chargers will be looking to overhaul offensive line
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- 4 police officers killed, burned by gang in northern Mexico
- More than 1,000 Guard troops now leaving DC; others stay on
- Black space engineer, housing advocate Ken Kelly dies at 92
- Iowa women advance to Big Ten championship game
- Ex-San Diego deputy sentenced to jail for illegal gun sales
- IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
- MATCHDAY: Chelsea at Leeds; Bayern at Bremen
- Texas Southern beats Jackson St. 84-81 in OT in SWAC tourney
- Hovland's mother points out mistake that leads to penalty
- Melbourne Rebels set to play first home game in over a year
- Bogaerts spring debut after shoulder woe, Tatis HR in return
- Preston scores 27 as Ohio stuns top seed Toledo in MAC semis
- WTA Abierto De Guadalajara Results
- Warren's 31 lifts Stony Brook women to 1st NCAA Tournament
- South Dakota AG pleads not guilty in fatal crash trial
- McIlroy says trying to copy speed of DeChambeau was mistake
- Cherundolo hired as coach of 2nd-tier Las Vegas in USL
- Ron Capps tops NHRA opening day at Gatornationals
- Milky Way, Clam City touted in Taiwan-Palau travel bubble
- Bears, punter O'Donnell agree to 1-year extension for 2021
- Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs
- Kansas City officer who sprayed teenage protester indicted
- US, India, Australia, Japan agree to send one billion vaccines across Asia by end-2022
- Ware scores 29 to lift Morgan St. over Coppin St. 82-61
- Georgetown beats Seton Hall to reach Big East title game
- No. 7 Houston eases past Tulane 77-52 in American quarters
- Notae helps No. 8 Arkansas beat Missouri 70-64 in SEC
- Colorado reports most killings in 2020 in 25 years
- No. 12 Oklahoma St beats No. 2 Baylor 83-74 in Big 12 semis
- Deans' buzzer beater lifts West Virginia women into semis
- AP Source: Pistons acquiring Diallo for Mykhailiuk, pick
- Missile developments could shape status quo in Taiwan Strait
- Nicholls St. tops Northwestern St. 88-76 in Southland semi
- Taiwan Railways employees protest over reduced salaries
- Hidden propaganda? Eurovision rejects Belarus song for political mockery
- Adamu leads Montana St. over S. Utah 80-77 in OT
- Normalcy inches back to NFL with draft room gatherings OK'd
- Court ruling suspends U.S. ban on investment in Xiaomi
- Afghan bomb kills at least 8; UN slams high civilian deaths
- Buffalo beats Akron in overtime to advance to MAC final
- Ingram, Williamson, power Pelicans past Cavaliers, 116-82
- Embiid exits with apparent leg injury, 76ers beat Wizards
- Nikola Jokic helps Nuggets hold off Grizzlies 103-102
- UK says China noncompliant with Hong Kong joint declaration
- UN urges foreign troops and mercenaries to leave Libya
- Kaprizov gets hat trick, Talbot shutout as Wild beat Coyotes
- Oregon State knocks off Oregon 75-64 in Pac-12 semifinals
- Embiid injured in East-leading 76ers' victory over Wizards
- Grand Canyon reaches 3rd straight WAC title game 81-47
- Green scores 14 to lead Fairfield over St. Peter's 52-47
- Smith's OT goal lifts Golden Knights to 5-4 win over Blues
- Northern Nevada confirms its 1st case of COVID-19 UK variant
- Five EU leaders complain about vaccine allocation gulf
- No. 15 Florida State holds off North Carolina 69-66 in ACCs
- Russian rookie Kaprizov has hat trick, Wild beat Coyotes 4-0
- Cool, cloudy weather expected in northern Taiwan over weekend
- Spurs dominate second half to beat short-handed Magic
- Kohl leads Abilene Christian into Southland title game 93-71
- New Zealand marks 2 years since Christchurch mosque killings
- No. 17 Creighton tops UConn 59-56 to reach Big East finals
- Butler scores 28, Dragic adds 25 as Heat beat Bulls 101-90
- Garza leads No. 5 Iowa past Wisconsin in Big Ten tourney
- East German Stasi and Polish secret service shared deep distrust
- McDavid has goal and 2 assists, Oilers sweep Senators
- Today in History
- Watford helps LSU overcome Mississippi 76-73 in SEC quarters
- NTU Hospital announces groundbreaking lung transplant surgery
- Stay or go? Fence, Guard pose Capitol security questions
- Grubauer notches 4th shutout, Avalanche beat Kings 2-0
- Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
- Oklahoma State women rally to beat Oklahoma 89-80
- UC Santa Barbara tops UC Davis 71-55 in Big West semifinal
- Biden played 'sheriff' on '09 aid, now salesman on COVID law
- Team NZ, Luna Rossa tied 3-3 in sailing's America's Cup
- UN urges Somalia to organize elections without delay
- Democratic push to revive earmarks divides Republicans
- Democrats find support for Biden in small-city America
- Henry, Prairie View beat Grambling St., reach SWAC finals
- Driver rams 2 cars, 13 scooters at Taipei police station
- Dubnyk makes 34 saves in Sharks' 6-0 win over Ducks
- Jeffries scores 17 as Memphis tops UCF 70-62 in AAC tourney
- Jazz return from break, hand Rockets 15th straight loss
- E. Washington vaults Montana 78-50 into Big Sky final
- AP Week in Pictures: Global
- Japan finds excess fungicides on Taiwanese bananas
- Tillman leads New Mexico State back to WAC final, 78-62
- Portland, Oregon, police detain at least 100 protesters
- No. 23 Colorado holds off No. 24 USC 72-70 in Pac-12 semis
- Kuwait's #MeToo moment: Women denounce harassment, violence
- Man arrested for murder threats at Taipei MRT station
- UC Irvine defeats UC Riverside, gains Big West title game
- Queta, Utah State beat Colorado St. 62-50 in MWC semifinal
- Report: Crowd attacks Iran coast guard after smuggler shot
- Black scholar: It's time France confronts its colonial past
- Crusaders beat Chiefs 39-17 in Super Rugby Aotearoa
- Afghanistan: Kabul government to attend US, Russia peace summits
- 4 killed as Myanmar forces continue crackdown on protesters
- Rapper in Taipei prepares for detention on return to Malaysia
- The Latest: 1st north Nevada case of UK variant is confirmed
- Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
- TSMC top patent applicant in Taiwan for 5th straight year
- Keelung mayor touring half of Taiwan on scooter
- Coronavirus: Pandemic leads to baby bust rather than boom
- Ethiopia denies 'ethnic cleansing,' is open to outside probe
- Meillard leads Pinturault after 1st run of World Cup GS
- Coronavirus pandemic casts long shadow over Dutch elections
- One very jumbled year: Glimpses of AP's pandemic journalism
- Russian police raid Moscow opposition conference
- Taipei comedy club to host world's only 2021 live performance of acclaimed show
- China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022
- Pro-independence Taiwanese scholar passes away aged 84
- Police detain participants in Russian opposition forum
- US skier Shiffrin leads slalom after 1st run, Vlhova in 27th
- State media: Jordan's health minister steps down after 6 patients die at hospital because of oxygen supply shortage
- UK policeman charged with woman's murder appears in court
- Super Rugby: Reds overcome 17-point deficit to beat ACT
- Jordan's health minister steps down after hospital deaths
- Taiwan's Cheng, Lin grab second World Table Tennis title in Doha
- Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
- Sarah Everard: Police break up memorial to murdered Londoner
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
- India steps up measures to check entry of Myanmar refugees
- Did Alexander Lukashenko misuse EU funds in Belarus?
- Sri Lanka to ban burqas over 'national security' concerns
- How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out
- Plane crashes in Kazakhstan, fate of 6 crew unclear
- Tunisia starts vaccination campaign with Sputnik V shots
- Taiwan’s anti-nuclear activists to protest against KMT referendum plan
- UK criticizes China for violating Sino-British Declaration
- Warp-speed spending and other surreal stats of COVID times
- Spacewalking astronauts tackle hoses, other station odd jobs
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Cardiff suspends 2 academy staff over bullying allegations
- For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware
- Israeli settlers attack Palestinian family in West Bank
- Medically vulnerable in US put near end of vaccine line
- AP source: Embiid sidelined with bone bruise in left knee
- WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results
- 'Nothing but problems': Shipwreck tear-down enters 5th month
- Bolivia arrests ex leader in crackdown on opposition
- Sri Lanka to ban burqas, close over 1,000 Islamic schools
- After long pandemic year, a changed New York shows renewal
- Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus
- Chelsea held 0-0 by Leeds, 10 EPL games unbeaten with Tuchel
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- SPHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- English Results
- English Summaries
- Anti-abortion bills abound; their fate in court is unknown
- Patterns emerge in jury screening for trial in Floyd's death
- Virus tolls similar despite governors' contrasting actions
- EXPLAINER: Striking jurors in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death
- Migrants demand international probe into deadly Yemen fire
- Le Graet re-elected as French Football Federation president
- ATP World Tour Marseille Results
- In Louisville, Breonna Taylor’s family honors her legacy
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- PGA Tour Schedule
- French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony
- Korean battery firm offers Georgia plant as dispute lingers
- 3 players in drug arrests suspended from Tennessee football
- Sabres' captain Eichel out for `the foreseeable future'
- Armenian opposition supporters surround government buildings
- Wales 48, Italy 7
- Michigan's Livers out indefinitely with foot injury
- Lions sign free agent TE Josh Hill
- Rescue aid package may reduce inequality, but for how long?
- In a pandemic, Navajo community steps up for its vulnerable
- Vols' Fulkerson to miss rest of SEC tourney with concussion
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results
- 6N: Wales eyes Grand Slam after trouncing Italy 48-7 in Rome
- Lewandowski gets 32nd Bundesliga goal, Bayern beats Bremen
- BC-GLF--Qatar Masters Scores
- Mexican candidate gets ruling-party nod despite rape claims
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Benzema brace leads Madrid fightback in 2-1 win over Elche
- Zaha 1st EPL player not to take a knee ahead of Palace win
- J-Rod continues: Lopez, Rodriguez say they're still together
- Pogačar takes Tirreno lead after winning tough 4th stage
- Families begin burying murdered Guatemalan migrants
- Call of the wild: Great outdoors is great escape in pandemic
- Bottas leads Day 2 of F1 testing as Mercedes finds its form
- AP Interview: Morey embraces challenges of leading 76ers
- Protests around Lebanon as local currency continues to slide
- Nobody comes for free in NFL free agency that begins Monday
- Medvedev to meet doubles specialist Herbert in Open 13 final
- Marist women roll over Saint Peter's, into NCAA Tournament
- AP Interview: Afghan minister warns US against hasty retreat
- England 23, France 20
- Sassuolo beats Verona 3-2 in Serie A to boost European hopes
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Hartford wins America East, advances to 1st NCAA Tournament
- Kelly, Davis lead Central Michigan women to MAC title
- Critics call Sen. Ron Johnson's insurrection comments racist
- Formula One commentator Murray Walker dies at 97
- 6N: England topples France to redeem woeful title defense
- Basilashvili beats Bautista Agut to win Qatar Open
- Good start to coach Sampaoli’s Marseille career with 2nd win
- Burnley rocks Everton's top-4 pursuit with 2-1 win in EPL
- Oberg progressing after blood clot sidelined reliever in '20
- Agents see caution in free agency after 8% salary cap drop
- Class of 92 land 1st Salford trophy but champ for only 1 day
- Washington, Valpo rumble over Butler in 24-14 win
- Holy Cross defeats Lehigh 20-3 in Patriot opener
- Smith, Egbo lead No. 6 Baylor women past Texas 66-55
- Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final
- Henderson throws 3 21-yard TDs as Delaware wins 31-3
- Editor of top German newspaper suspended in compliance probe
- Rangers beat Bruins 4-0 in Panarin's first game back
- No. 9 Buckeyes edge No. 4 Michigan, make Big Ten title game
- Norfolk St. beats Morgan St., back in NCAAs after nine years
- Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis
- Dustin Johnson decides again not to go to Japan for Olympics
- The Latest: Missouri State out of MVC women's tournament
- Huff leads Presbyterian to 31-13 win in 1st PFL game
- Fagnano, Miller send Maine past 13th-ranked Albany
- Wilder leaves Sheffield United with team last in EPL
- MATCHDAY: Man United hosts West Ham; Napoli test for Milan
- Jets re-sign WR Vyncint Smith ahead of free agency period
- One year later, NASCAR reflects on a COVID-changed sport
- Furman holds off East Tennessee State 17-13
- Southern Illinois beats UNI for second top-5 win this year
- Murphy leads Kennesaw State over Charleston Southern 24-19
- Health system investigates photos taken in operating room
- VMI beats Mercer 41-14, off to first 3-0 start since 1981
- ATP World Tour Chile Open Results
- Giants 1B Brandon Belt works back from COVID-19, then mono
- Chicago River dyed green in surprise move by city's mayor
- Boston's Franchy Cordero faces another health setback: COVID
- North Dakota tops W. Illinois 38-21 for 4-0 start to season
- Knicks cruise past Thunder 119-97 after shaky start
- Welch passes for 359 yards, Samford beats Wofford 37-31
- Yanks newcomer Kluber takes another step after 2 lost years
- Dog illness prompts former Iditarod champion to scratch
- Western Carolina leaves The Citadel in its wake 21-14
- Panarin returns as New York Rangers beat Boston Bruins 4-0
- Brown, Hill lead Rhode Island over Villanova 40-37 in OT
- Chargers release cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. after 5 years
- Schumacher's streak could be tougher to extend than build
- PAT kick in OT wins it as Lamar clips McNeese State 27-26
- 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives
- FA Cup final could see virus-tested crowd bigger than 10,000
- Jackson St women capture SWAC title, NCAA bid with clutch FT
- Man City moves 17 points clear with 3-0 win over Fulham
- Randall's late TD run pushes San Diego past Drake 13-10
- Schmid throws 6 TDs, Sam Houston romps Nicholls 71-17
- Richmond stomps out Elon in a 38-14 win
- Missouri State uses big plays to beat South Dakota 27-24
- LSU upsets No. 8 Arkansas 78-71 to reach SEC tourney final
- Cincy beats Shockers to reach 4th straight AAC title game
- Pepper balls kick off Miami Beach's spring break weekend
- Davidson holds off Stetson's late rally to win 26-20
- Martinez, Deans lead No. 17 West Virginia women to B12 final
- Man City moves closer to title; Chelsea held in top-4 bid
- Kentucky high school player Bol Kuir has 42 rebounds
- Late FG lifts South Dakota State over Youngstown State 19-17
- Tornadoes reported in Texas Panhandle, no injuries reported
- Weber State forces two interceptions, beats UC Davis 18-13
- Winters late 3s send NC A&T women to NCAA over Howard 59-57
- South Carolina State beats Delaware State in MEAC opener
- Westwood leads at Sawgrass, gets another shot at DeChambeau
- Cal Baptist women top GCU in WAC but Utah Valley gets berth
- LeMahieu HR ends inning, no more early exits for pitchers
- WTA Abierto De Guadalajara Results
- Stilianos' 2 TD catches helps Lafayette beat Colgate 24-10
- BC-GLF--Players Championship Scores
- Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
- Myanmar: Shadow government issues defiant message
- Tainan stadium packed with fans in pro baseball's season opener
- Freshman secures N.D. State's 21-13 win over Illinois State
- Taiwan bursts with creative pineapple dishes after China ban
- Werenski scores in final seconds of OT, Columbus tops Stars
- Southern Utah wins first game of spring, 34-24 over Cal Poly
- No. 19 San Diego St. beats Utah St. 68-57 to win MWC title
- Cindric holds on in final restart, wins again at Phoenix
- Texas Southern beats Prairie View 80-61 in SWAC final
- No. 13 Texas beats No. 12 Oklahoma St for first Big 12 title
- Dutch elections: How COVID-19 salvaged Mark Rutte's bid amid scandal
- Middle Tennessee women beat Rice 68-65 for C-USA title
- Prairie View A&M holds off Grambling State 17-10
- Bellows scores twice, Islanders extend winning streak to 8
- LaMelo Ball leads Hornets past short-handed Raptors 114-104
- DeSmith stops 24 in Penguins' 3-0 win over skidding Sabres
- Antetokounmpo triple double helps Bucks beat Wizards 125-119
- Taiwan Army Special Forces conduct drills in Tamsui
- Transsexual influencer apologizes over fake pregnancy
- Ohio beats Buffalo for first MAC title since 2012, NCAA bid
- Ovechkin leads Capitals past Flyers for fourth straight win
- Sean Monahan scores twice, Flames beat Canadiens 3-1
- Barkov scores twice as Panthers beat Blackhawks 4-2
- Adam Lowry breaks 3rd-period tie, Jets beat Maple Leafs 5-2
- UC Davis women beat UCI for second straight Big West title
- Barriere throws 5 TDs to rally E. Washington past Idaho St.
- Young, Capela propel Hawks past Kings 121-106
- Lightning raise banner for fans, beat Predators 6-3
- James Harden has triple-double, Nets roll past Pistons
- FEMA to help manage unaccompanied minors at US-Mexico border
- Shilin Night Market in Taipei struggles to find way out of COVID slump
- Eastern Washington win first Big Sky championship since 2015
- Sarah Everard murder: UK police slammed over clashes at vigil
- Myanmar civilian leader vows 'revolution' against junta
- Stone scores 2, Fleury stops 34 shots as Vegas beats Blues
- Anthony, Lillard lift Blazers over Timberwolves 125-121
- Special teams help SE Louisiana beat Northwestern St. 27-24
- Abilene Christian wins Southland title, routs Nicholls 79-45
- Today in History
- Hondurans to vote in primaries amid corruption allegations
- China, NKorea loom as Blinken, Austin head to Asia
- No wind means no racing on America's Cup day 4
- Hamlet, North Texas beat W. Kentucky, win C-USA Tournament
- Blues beat Highlanders 39-17 in Super Rugby Aotearoa
- Grand Canyon beats New Mexico State, earns 1st NCAA bid
- Devoe, Georgia Tech beat No. 15 FSU 80-75 for ACC title
- Convicted Greek terrorist ends 66-day hunger strike
- Doncic has 21 points, 12 assists, Mavs beat Nuggets 116-103
- Kane scores for 3rd straight game, leads Sharks past Ducks
- Sabonis' triple-double helps Pacers cool off Suns, 122-111
- Myers leads Vancouver past Edmonton 2-1
- Estrada edges Chocolatito by split decision for unification
- Oregon State beats No. 23 Colorado 70-68 for first title
- UCSB tops UCI for Big West title, NCAA Tournament berth
- NBA has a record day with 5 triple-doubles
- Warm, sunny weather forecast for Taiwan this week: Meteorologist
- German election year opens with tough test for Merkel party
- Call me? US-Turkey reset faces long list of hurdles
- Watching the watchers: who's at the helm of EU's Frontex?
- AP PHOTOS: Greek bicentennial show goes on despite pandemic
- Pandemic redefines 'public' access to government meetings
- Governments delay access to public records during pandemic
- The Latest: Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas
- Africans rethink big, bountiful weddings as pandemic bites
- British-Iranian woman back in court after 5 years in prison
- Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles
- Noël leads slalom after 1st run, Schwarz closes in on title
- Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
- Taipei offers help to nearby cities amid water shortages
- More than 100 people fleeing Myanmar enter Indian village
- London police under pressure over clashes at women's protest
- Jailed terrorist Koufodinas ends hunger strike after 66 days
- ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Pope renews appeal for Syria on 10th anniversary of conflict
- With Cuomo under fire, No. 2 Kathy Hochul treads carefully
- Timing key in consulting deal between FirstEnergy, regulator
- 'Big burden' for schools trying to give kids internet access
- Democrats bank on relief aid to win back wary working class
- ATP World Tour Marseille Results
- Dutch police clear anti-lockdown protest on eve of election
- US female firefighters fight discrimination with lawsuits
- Kosovo opens its embassy in Jerusalem, Israel
- Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
- Chile becomes Latin America's COVID-19 vaccination champion
- Central Taiwan city to set plans for possible water rationing this week
- India wins toss, elects to field in 2nd T20 against England
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery
- Taiwanese street cleaner turns in large sum of found cash
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Rozner makes 60-foot birdie putt to win Qatar Masters
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- 2 killed, 10 wounded at party on Chicago's South Side
- Brighton beats Southampton to ease EPL relegation fears
- Spain: Police bust major drug distribution network in Madrid
- Kuwait court expels harsh government critic from parliament
- Thousands protest against gov't on eve of Dutch election
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Tanzania cops arrest man for reporting that president is ill
- Officials: Yemeni government retakes territory from rebels
- Once a virus epicenter, Los Angeles set to reopen - partly
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home
- Immigrant crime victims hope for change to visas under Biden
- Germany: Eurowings adds 300 extra Easter flights to Mallorca
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports
- Brazil wonders about whereabouts of vaccine mascot
- Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated
- Leicester routs Sheffield United 5-0 in Premier League
- Mexico's last island penal colony may now host cruise ships
- With sports paused, life altered, athletes make do, make new
- Leipzig held to 1-1 draw by Frankfurt in Bundesliga
- Exit polls point to defeats for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party in 2 state elections
- Ireland 27, Scotland 24
- Eastern Libyan forces say senior local IS militant captured
- BC-GLF--Qatar Masters Scores
- Sam Kerr hat trick helps Chelsea's women retain League Cup
- Pelosi pledges swift work on major infrastructure package
- Edward Kennedy Institite hosts virtual St. Patrick's Day
- 6N: Scots fall to Ireland again to drop out of title race
- Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice
- LB swap: McKinney traded by Texans to Dolphins for Lawson
- Verstappen leads last day of testing to give Red Bull hope
- Yanks manager Boone feels 'awesome' after getting pacemaker
- Jaguars poised to spend big, rebuild quickly in free agency
- American forward Gooch wins EFL Trophy for Sunderland
- Clijsters withdraws from Miami and Charleston tournaments
- Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska
- Israel unveils guided mortar system for future urban warfare
- ATP World Tour Chile Open Results
- Robinson, Te-Biasu lift VCU women to A-10 title over UMass
- Medvedev wins Open 13 for 10th title on eve of move to No. 2
- Duquesne beats Bryant 17-0, Schmitt gets 100th win
- Pelicans say some players, staff received COVID-19 vaccine
- Colgate wins 13th straight, heads to NCAA Tournament
- Rabona goal and red for Lamela as Tottenham loses to Arsenal
- Granada ends Real Sociedad's unbeaten run in Spanish league
- Israel police to probe sex abuse claims against rescue chief
- Maignan's late save earns Lille draw but PSG can now go top
- Reports: Cuomo vaccine czar's loyalty calls raise concerns
- Nishikori rallies to beat Opelka in Dubai
- No. 6 Alabama adds another SEC title, edges LSU at tourney
- Ronaldo responds to critics with fast hat trick for Juventus
- The Latest on Selection Sunday: Tide, Bonnies win titles
- Van der Poel solo win as Pogačar keeps Tirreno lead
- Fewer brackets but same number plan bets on March Madness
- St. Bonaventure wins A-10 tourney beating VCU for NCAA bid
- North Carolina police find incendiary devices near church
- Bell leads No. 24 FGCU women to A-Sun title again
- Mount St. Mary's women rout Wagner, head to NCAA Tournament
- Strasburg leaves start early with leg issue; 'nothing major'
- High Point women beat Campbell 62-46 for 1st NCAA bid
- Adeboboye has 141 yards rushing, Bryant beats Merrimack 14-7
- Yo-Yo Ma serenades newly-vaccinated at inoculation clinic
- Todd wins Gatornationals to end streak, spoil Force's return
- Aaron Jones staying with Packers on 4-year, $48 million deal
- Roglic crashes in Paris-Nice, Schachmann wins race
- SFA women win Southland, get to NCAA for 1st time since 2006
- Coworkers: Man charged in Capitol riot had a Hitler mustache
- Wild score 3 goals in third to beat Coyotes 4-1
- Chestnut sets career marks, Sacred Heart beats LIU 35-7
- Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30 as Thunder top Grizzlies
- Record-setting Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced his retirement after 20 NFL seasons
- No. 7 Houston takes AAC tourney with 91-54 win over Cincy
- Beijing hit by worst sandstorm in a decade
- Man United stays 2nd in EPL after beating West Ham 1-0
- Webb throws 3 TDs, Jacksonville State beats UT Martin 37-20
- Record-setting Saints QB Brees announces retirement at 42
- Arsenal wins derby; Man U, Leicester strengthen top-4 bids
- Dallas Seavey on the cusp of 5th title with Iditarod lead
- Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards
- Arrest warrant issued after woman rejects mask at Texas bank
- Bills reach 3-year deal to re-sign starting OL Feliciano
- No. 3 Illinois beats No. 9 Ohio State to take Big Ten title
- Hottinger scores 21, Lehigh women top Boston to win Patriot
- No. 3 Illinois tops No. 9 Ohio State in OT for Big Ten title
- Thomas lives on edge and rallies to win Players Championship
- Gonzaga's bid for perfection begins with No. 1 overall seed
- Warriors hold off NBA-leading Jazz to snap 4-game skid
- West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, win ODI series 3-0
- Thomas wins Players Championship; Rozner takes Masters,
- Syria: NGOs file torture case against Russian Wagner fighters
- Haack helps Bradley women win MVC for 1st NCAA berth
- Illinois gets No. 1 seed in Midwest after Big Ten title
- Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway
- Jackson State beats Mississippi Valley State 43-7
- Green his triple-double, Warriors beat NBA-leading Jazz
- Doja Cat, DaBaby, Noah Cyrus lead fashion march at Grammys
- Westwood comes up short again competing against the best
- Ronaldo hat trick takes him 'top of the world'
- Amazin' at-bat: Mets' Guillorme draws 22-pitch walk vs Hicks
- Hurricanes top Red Wings for 8th straight, take Central lead
- MATCHDAY: Barcelona looks to move closer to leader Atlético
- Philipp Grubauer has 27 saves, Avalanche beat Kings 4-1
- Biden declines to call for Cuomo to resign, awaits probe
- Islanders beat Devils 3-2 in SO for 9th straight win
- Radulov's SO goal lifts Stars to 2-1 win over Blue Jackets
- Combating sexual violence — is 'chemical castration' a valid method?
- Islanders beats Devils in shootout, take NHL overall lead
- Ellis throws for school-record 6 TDs in Austin Peay's win
- Murray State beats Tennessee Tech 36-31
- Picking the bracket: The Big Ten will feel right at home
- Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards
- TSU's Zito kicks 62-yarder plus game-winner as time runs out
- At least 39 reported killed in Myanmar as Chinese factories burn
- Sixers beat Spurs 134-99 in 1st game without injured Embiid
- US: Biden administration officials make first Asia trip
- Real Madrid, Man City target last 8 of Champions League
- Big Ten has record 9 NCAA tourney teams; 4 get 1 or 2 seeds
- Taylor Swift performs, Harry Styles wins 1st Grammy Award
- Baylor headlines South Region bracket with first No. 1 seed
- Even with Livers injured, Michigan earns No. 1 seed in East
- Butler scores 29 as Heat beat Magic for 4th straight win
- Colorado State seeded No. 1 in 16-team NIT
- Batherson scores twice in 53 seconds, Sens beat Maple Leafs
- SSIVIX Lab’s MyCLNQ One-Stop Digital Health App Serves The Community Amid Covid-19
- Ensign InfoSecurity Partners with Anomali to Integrate Actionable Threat Intelligence Across its Managed Security Services Offering in South Korea
- NCAA field missing mainstays Duke, Kentucky and Louisville
- Collins, Gallinari lead streaking Hawks past Cavs, 100-82
- AP source: 49ers agree to 5-year, $27M deal with Juszczyk
- Boston deals struggling Rockets 16th straight loss 134-107
- EXPLAINER: What drives possible boycott of Beijing Olympics
- Edwards scores 34, Wolves hold on to beat Blazers 114-112
- Singapore, Australia discussing possible air travel bubble
- Blinken calls on Paraguay to stand with Taiwan amid Chinese pressure
- Citibank Partners with CSL Mobile to Launch iPhone for Life – a First in Hong Kong
- Herbal COVID medicine from Taiwan takes West by storm
- Syria: UK sanctions Assad allies
- Williams scores 23, Bulls beat Raptors 118-95
- Williamson, Ingram power Pelicans past Clippers 135-115
- 7 picked, 7 to go for jury in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death
- Australians rally at Parliament to demand justice for women
- Taiwan's defense ministry to improve safety in response to tragic July accident
- Today in History
- Taiwan to Publish Japanese Artist’s Sketches of Hakka Impressions
- Chinese military turboprop intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Flights canceled during China's worst sandstorm in decades
- Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
- Son called up for South Korea hours after injuring hamstring
- South emerges as flashpoint of brewing redistricting battle
- Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan's benefits
- IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
- Judge orders 4 months pre-trial detention for Bolivia's Áñez
- Grammys' in memoriam especially long, grim in pandemic year
- Asian shares mixed as China reports so-so economic data
- Taiwan, Japan to Jointly Promote Hakka Beauty in Post-Pandemic Era
- 1st US ministers' Japan visit under Biden to focus on China
- Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home
- Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home
- After a bizarre race Team New Zealand leads Luna Rossa 5-3
- Hong Kong activists say democracy fight to continue abroad
- 29-year-old boosting Taiwan's soft power
- Why is Alastair Campbell learning German in lockdown?
- Who run the Grammys? Women. Beyoncé, Swift make history.
- Group reports health facilities looted in Ethiopia's Tigray
- Stuck in quarantine, Virginia has spot in tournament waiting
- Several top teams seeking 1st title in this NCAA Tournament
- 68 teams punch their ticket. Now comes the hard part
- Thomas battles through personal turmoil and a tough Sawgrass
- Column: Marvelous Marvin Hagler got his break and cashed in
- Frenchman tests positive for Covid 47 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
- 'Republic of Queues': 10 years on, Syria is a hungry nation
- War's timeline as Syrians mark 10 years since uprising began
- Oscar nominations Monday could belong to 'Mank' and Netflix
- BC-GLF--Players Championship Scores
- The joy of music returns for Grammy winners, performers
- A.S. Watson Group Announces its Social Purpose and 2030 Sustainability Vision
- Voting starts in coronavirus-affected Dutch election
- Pandemic sets back Italian women's long fight for jobs
- No one in Taiwan will accept 'one country, two systems': Former Taiwan lawmaker
- The Latest: China has administered 65M vaccine doses at home
- Former TV presenter puts race on Dutch political agenda
- Wanted Taiwanese man among 4 imported COVID cases from Philippines
- Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'
- Why India lags behind in imparting skills to its workforce
- America's Cup helmsmen explain extraordinary 8th race
- EXPLAINER: Myanmar using martial law to 'legitimize' tactics
- Hope that South Africa's COVID-19 corruption inspires action
- Myanmar junta orders martial law in 6 Yangon townships
- Taiwanese group wages underwear campaign for Myanmar protesters
- Lawyer: Iran charges detained French tourist with spying
- AP Memory and Ambiq Partner to Enable Richer Experiences in Intelligent Endpoints
- Chicago parish fiercely backs priest after sex abuse claims
- A WORLD FIRST! Les Vins d’Alsace are launching Millésimes Alsace DigiTasting®
- Overseas Chinese student applications to study abroad in Taiwan increase by 30%
- Reservoirs in central, southern Taiwan almost bottomed out
- AXA rolls out new global brand campaign to inspire confidence and progress Hong Kong selected as the first in Asia to unveil the creatives
- Oman blocks Clubhouse, app used for free debates in Mideast
- H&M sales drop a fifth during winter but improve in March
- Iran urges US to quickly return to nuclear deal
- US prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks
- French police investigate burglary at Angel Di Maria's house
- Swiss police raid over hack on U.S. security-camera company
- ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results
- Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinfo
- Uganda's Bobi Wine arrested while protesting in the capital
- Italian birth rate sinks further amid pandemic
- Taiwanese firms fly Taiwan flags to avoid confusion with Chinese plants in Myanmar
- Denied benefits, Chinese single moms press for change
- Liz Weston: Start early to get your house retirement-ready
- Atonio, Vincent return for France's next Six Nations game
- Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar vex Beijing
- State TV: Iran inaugurates new underground missile facility
- Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals
- WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Police protest response stokes outrage ahead of crime bill
- Madrid closer to full strength for CL game against Atalanta
- The Vatican decrees that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God 'cannot bless sin.'
- Gladbach coach hopes for the 'extraordinary' against City
- Vatican excludes gay union blessing as God 'can't bless sin'
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Comcast signs deal with LA 2028 Olympic organizers
- Garth Greenwell, Douglas Stuart among Lambda award nominees
- Stripe raises $600M, company valued at $95B
- Britain imposes new sanctions on 6 members of Syrian regime
- EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot
- Watchdog: Mideast arms imports grew by a quarter in a decade
- NTU students fixing bikes for free until March 19
- Taiwan central bank seen holding fire again with economy strong: Reuters poll
- Head of junior party in Spanish coalition gov't stands down
- David Fincher's "Mank" leads 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nominations; 2 women nominated for best director for 1st time
- Libya interim gov't sworn in, replaces rival administrations
- Police: 15 wounded in minibus bombing in Afghan capital
- Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
- Concerns rise over Sri Lanka's move to ban burqas
- Taiwan kicks off events for Women’s History Month, starting at UN Commission on the Status of Women
- Afghan ministry tried to shift blame over girls singing ban
- What to do if you are a victim of unemployment fraud
- Dallas Seavey wins a pandemic-shortened Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and matches the most wins by a musher
- Partial list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards
- Big-spending Hertha Berlin in battle for Bundesliga survival
- EU says it is taking legal action against the United Kingdom over the way it is implementing the Brexit divorce deal
- Dallas Seavey wins Iditarod, matches most wins by a musher
- Rare sulphur smoke sighting on Taiwan's Turtle Island
- EU takes legal action vs UK over Brexit deal delays
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 21-27
- After top Grammy win, singer H.E.R. is heading to the Oscars
- Cruise ship passengers recall deaths, confusion, quarantine
- Brand firm takes controlling stake in Toys R Us parent
- 16-year-old Moukoko included in Germany's under-21 squad
- Hungarian far-right party protests lockdown
- Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Hearing set on effort to dismiss youth center abuse lawsuit
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- New challenge for the Powell Fed: A strengthening economy
- SVIN MT2020+ and Medtronic Enter New Partnership to Advance Stroke Care Globally
- Volkswagen plans six battery factories to ramp up electrics
- Government urges Germans to limit travel as bookings surge
- Germany suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine following advice of national regulator to investigate reports of blood clots
- Wiggins calls for fresh inquiry into doctor's doping case
- PGA Tour Champions to hold 3-way cup for all parts of world
- Automakers embrace electric vehicles. But what about buyers?
- The biggest snubs and surprises in the Oscar nominations
- Much of Europe tightens anti-pandemic rules as virus surges
- Biden to name Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Germany suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid clotting concerns
- US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit
- Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska dig out from powerful snowstorm
- Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah commits to US national team
- Russia's Navalny describes prison as 'concentration camp' on Instagram
- Next play: Brees joins NBC Sports after retiring from NFL
- 'My legs were shaking': elderly Spaniards thrilled to go out
- Pedri makes it to Spain's senior national team for 1st time
- YouTube to broadcast 21 games as part of 3rd MLB season
- Medvedev 1st man other than 'Big 4' in ATP Top 2 since 2005
- Russian FM discusses Middle Eastern affairs with Hezbollah
- Philippine president's spokesman tests positive for COVID
- French President Emmanuel Macron says France is suspending AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use out of precaution
- Extent of COVID-19 vaccine waste remains largely unknown
- Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr, others react to Oscar nominations
- Federal prosecutors charge 2 men with assaulting US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after Jan. 6 riot
- Court: Defendant in teacher slaying has route to state funds
- 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
- Italy's medicines regulator announces precautionary, temporary ban on using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
- Würtz Schmidt wins 6th stage; Pogačar keeps Tirreno lead
- AP source: Archie Miller out as Indiana's basketball coach
- AP Source: Archie Miller out as Indiana's basketball coach
- FBI report: Nashville bomber wanted to kill himself, driven by conspiracy theories, paranoia but not political ideology
- Roadside bomb kills ranger, wounds 11 in southern Pakistan
- FBI: Nashville bomber driven by conspiracies, paranoia
- Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument
- Allies call on Slovak leader to resign over Russian vaccine
- Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist
- Netherlands election: Dutch voters defy coronavirus fears
- POLL ALERT: Gonzaga completes season-long run at No. 1 in AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll; Illinois up to No. 2
- Ex-Mali coup leader won't stand trial for 2012 killings
- Gonzaga completes season-long run at No. 1 in AP Top 25
- Russia opposition leader Navalny describes prison conditions
- Turkey slams Mediterranean undersea cable deal
- Meet Analiese Gregory, a chef who fishes, forages and hunts
- Chimpanzees at Czech zoo get screen time amid virus lockdown
- Linebacker Markus Golden returns to Cardinals on 2-year deal
- Democrats' 2018 Trump Country hero faces hard political path
- EU mulls visa pressure so African states take back migrants
- Ostapenko beats Badosa 6-2, 6-2 in St. Petersburg
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Greeks fly kites for Clean Monday holiday despite pandemic
- California governor launches campaign against likely recall
- POLL ALERT: UConn finishes at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for 16th time
- Canadiens' Ben Chiarot out 6 to 8 weeks after hand surgery
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- United Nations says at least 138 peaceful protesters have been killed in Myanmar since Feb. 1 military coup
- UConn finishes No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for 16th time
- US to house up to 3,000 immigrant teens at Dallas site
- Security officials to scale back fencing around US Capitol
- In early foreign policy tests, Biden takes on world as it is
- Syrians in rebel-held Idlib mark 10 years since uprising
- Kosovo’s new parliament convenes next week to nominate PM
- UN: At least 138 protesters killed in Myanmar since coup
- Kim Jong Un's sister slams the US and South Korea
- Brewers' Keston Hiura getting crash course at first base
- Ravens add veteran guard Kevin Zeitler in 3-year deal
- Pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon field set for 20,000
- AP Source: Chiefs working behind scenes to free up cap space
- Brazil's Bolsonaro moves to arm base, alarming gun experts
- Mathias Cormann chosen as OECD head despite climate concerns
- Scientists: Climate-whipped winds pose Great Lakes hazards
- Pats add Jonnu Smith in 1st big upgrade since Gronk's exit
- Spain's health minister announces a 2-week ban on using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
- Miami taps Houston's top cop for police chief post
- 'Dating scammer' faces more time after escape, capture
- Shaq Barrett stays with Bucs on 4-year, $72 million deal
- France to return Nazi-looted Klimt to rightful Jewish heirs
- 3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody
- LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions
- Boston College hires Charleston's Grant as basketball coach
- 3 teachers abducted in latest Nigeria school kidnapping
- Butler guard needs offseason surgery after tearing ACL
- US astronaut launching next month may spend year in space
- Betts returning to Iowa as assistant; Barnett new line coach
- Humbled early, Texas back on track after sweeping Gamecocks
- AP source: Patriots trade tackle Marcus Cannon to Texans
- 6N: Ireland rule injured Ryan, Ringrose out of England match
- Vice President urges calm as Tanzania's leader still unseen
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- DePaul fires Leitao seeking spark for once-proud program
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Steelers GM Kevin Colbert signs 1-year contract extension
- Hawkeyes extending Fran McCaffery's contract through 2028
- AP Source: Lions agree to deal to retain DE Romeo Okwara
- Kansas headed to NCAA tourney trying to put bad week to bed
- Top Portugal court nixes euthanasia law, says it's imprecise
- WTA Abierto Monterrey Results
- DeFeo, convicted killer in 'Amityville Horror' case, dies
- This Week: Industrial production, housing starts, Nike earns
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- California ethnic studies debate: Whose stories get told?
- Joshua and Fury sign for 2 fights to unify heavyweight belts
- Yanks lefty Britton has elbow surgery, likely out until May
- K-State forward Gordon transferring after 'health issues'
- Federal agents arrest rapper who was on the run for months
- Woman in Uber driver attack to be returned to San Francisco
- Gasquet beats Cecchinato in Dubai for 550th win
- Lin Emery, sculptor of movement, nature, dies at 94
- Rizzotti out after 5 years as GW's women's basketball coach
- Rangers slugger Gallo lowers launch and is still going deep
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- 49ers agree to 1-year deal to keep CB Jason Verrett
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- WHO: Vaccine rollout unaffected by concerns over AstraZeneca
- UN says international diplomacy crucial to end Syria's war
- How well do COVID vaccines protect after organ transplant?
- Extended Stay, AMC rise; Eli Lilly, US Steel fall
- Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask
- African court orders release of ally of Maduro wanted by US
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- LA Kings' game against St. Louis Blues postponed by weather
- AP source: Jags land DL Robertson-Harris to open free agency
- West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial
- Barbara Rickles, widow of comedian Don Rickles, dies at 84
- AP source: Jets agree with former Lions LB Jarrad Davis
- Indiana snapshot: Basketball temples take center stage
- Estonia's prime minister tests positive for COVID-19
- With Brady's largesse, Bucs keeping title gang together
- Arkansas attorney general sues Walgreens over opioid crisis
- BC-US--Index, US
- UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19
- A by-the-numbers look at a year of Oscar diversity, firsts
- AP source: Browns signing free agent safety John Johnson
- University of the South reviewing racial insults during game
- Marlins top prospect Sixto Sánchez makes spring debut
- Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks with investigators for 4 hours
- Business Highlights
- Washington fires coach Jody Wynn after 4 losing seasons
- 'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight
- Pats focus on defense at unofficial start of free agency
- Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge
- UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for coronavirus
- Patricio sustains head injury as Liverpool beats Wolves 1-0
- Sharp jump in US Navy transits to counter China under Trump
- Back-up plan: NCAA tourney standbys not expecting a call
- Shelby Harris agrees to 3-year, $27M deal to stay in Denver
- New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland confirmed as interior secretary; 1st Native American to lead US Cabinet agency
- Georgia Tech honors Fauci with annual social courage prize
- Haaland OK'd at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head
- Huawei CFO lawyer argues new evidence to be submitted
- Column: Suarez makes historical mark for himself, NASCAR
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- EXPLAINER: How 'dead money' lives, as NFL free agency begins
- Messi ties Xavi's record as Barcelona cuts Atlético's lead
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Jarnkrok powers Predators past Lightning 4-1
- AP sources: Chargers reach deal with Linsley, retain Davis
- With NIL reform in limbo, NCAA heading toward busy June
- Leading Senate Dem says outlook bleak on immigration bills
- Florida lawmakers plunge into effort regulating social media
- Alcatraz reopens for indoor tours after yearlong closure
- News Corp strikes Facebook pay deal for Australian news
- Jarnkrok, Predators beat Lightning 4-1
- Brazil's Bolsonaro eyes 4th health minister as COVID rages
- AP source: Raiders agree to 2-year contract with Ngakoue
- Braun leaning toward retirement as he ponders his future
- Rams re-sign pass rusher Leonard Floyd after breakout year
- Tennessee Senate OKs bid to remove 'slavery' as punishment
- Israeli experts discover 2,000-year-old Dead Sea scrolls
- MATCHDAY: Man City, Real Madrid take leads into CL 2nd legs
- Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has memoir out in September
- LB Biegel agrees to 1-year contract to remain with Dolphins
- Byington gets her shining moment calling NCAA Tournament
- UN Women: COVID-19 is `most discriminatory crisis' for women
- Radio host Craig Carton fraud victim complains to judge
- Cities, groups aim to stop Ohio's push for early census data
- AP Sources: Panthers agree to terms with OL Elflein, Erving
- North criticizes US-South Korean drills before allies meet
- Correction: Trump-Georgia story
- Correction: Georgia Election-Investigation story
- Cowboys plan to retain DT Woods, WRs Wilson, Brown
- 2-way matchup is all Shohei: Ohtani hits 2 HRs off Lorenzen
- Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Results
- Japan, US to share China concern as ministers meet in Tokyo
- UFC intends to welcome fans next month in Jacksonville
- Giannis has 3rd straight triple-double, Bucks beat Wizards
- Ovechkin matches Esposito with 717th goal; Caps rout Sabres
- Rozier, Gordon help Hornets rally past Kings 122-116
- Barkov's short-handed goal leads Panthers over Blackhawks
- AP Source: Titans agree to terms with Dupree, Autry, Lamm
- Malkin records 1,100th NHL point, leads Pens to win
- Woodland among 3 players to test positive for coronavirus
- Callsign names Singapore as APAC Headquarters
- OneStop Expands Their Slew Of Corporate Services In Singapore
- DHL and Formula 1® renew their multi-year partnership ahead of the start of the new racing season
- Newsom will appoint Black woman if Feinstein retires early
- Turkish prison conditions worsen amid pandemic
- Miller's OT goal was the winner, Canucks beat Senators 3-2
- COVID: BioNTech-Pfizer speeds up vaccine delivery to EU
- Murray leads Spurs to bounce-back win over Pistons
- Asian markets set to rise on strong U.S. equities
- Inventec Uses New AMD EPYC™ 7003 Processors to Drive Performance and Value for the Modern Data Center
- US sends team to Detroit to investigate Tesla-semi crash
- Voracek scores in OT to give Flyers 5-4 win over Rangers
- Personalised Services With Mothercare Nursery Advisor Programme, New Perks For Parents in Singapore
- Irving's 34, Harden's triple-double help Nets edge Knicks
- Struggling Kings lose Bagley to broken left hand
- DC government allows 5K fans per game for 1st Nats homestand
- Leonard, Clippers bounce back with 109-99 win over Mavericks
- Toffoli scores twice for Canadiens in 4-2 win over Jets
- Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
- EXPLAINER: What is the impact of racially diverse juries?
- Diverse jury so far for ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
- Today in History
- New wave of bars creates buzz without the booze
- 'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight
- Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together
- Biden to join road show promoting relief plan with Pa. visit
- China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition
- Sutter, Flames win again, 4-3 over Oilers
- Advocates seek Biden push on gun bills, but prospects iffy
- Vikings agree to deal with ex-Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson
- Once held in Iranian jail, ex-Marine fights espionage claims
- Booker scores 27, Suns roll past Grizzlies 122-99
- Taiwan judo athlete facing charges for DUI crash that killed one
- As signature collection ends, California heads toward recall
- Biden's secretary of state makes overseas debut with visit to Japan, Korea
- Jokic, Nuggets beat travel-weary Pacers 121-106
- China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
- 60,000 Taiwanese volunteer for AstraZeneca shot amid blood clot fears
- Pacioretty, Stone score to give Vegas 2-1 win over Sharks
- Brazil's Bolsonaro names 4th health minister during pandemic
- Canada lags in vaccinations but expects to catch up quickly
- Researchers study impact of pandemic cancer screening pause
- Myanmar: 'Stop killing protesters,' UN tells military
- China threatens 'drastic action to protect its interests' in Myanmar
- Coronavirus: EU medical regulator says AstraZeneca COVID vaccine does not cause blood clots
- Match point: Team NZ leads Luna Rossa 6-3 in America's Cup
- LeBron, short-handed Lakers beat up on Warriors 128-97
- Thailand PM gets AstraZeneca jab, 1 Asian country suspends
- Can US and Japan push back against China in Indo-Pacific?
- Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- China pressuring French lawmaker to cancel trip to Taiwan
- Rights group: Jordan's debt prisons violate human rights law
- Sex abuse allegations pile up against Israeli rescue chief
- Hartford guard leads fight off the court against violence
- Patas monkey escapes from Taipei Zoo
- Analysis: Even the NBA trade deadline has a different feel
- Pizza, smoothie and wings: Focused Antetokounmpo on a roll
- Australia to continue using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite Europe pause
- ChipMOS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 RESULTS
- France: Ruling in Julie rape case could set legal precedent
- German professor under police protection for stance on Islamophobia
- Innovative Payment Platform Atome enriching Merchant Network
- Why good news for the economy can be a drag on your 401(k)
- Asian shares rise after US stocks gain for fifth day
- Japanese foodie band writes 'Taiwan Pineapple Song'
- Israeli researchers announce discovery of new Dead Sea scroll fragments dating back to 2nd century, first in 60 years
- Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea scrolls
- Key components for Taiwan’s first indigenous submarine approved for export
- Czech Republic considers compensating Roma victims of forced sterilization
- 'Pit bull' Spithill mellow with America's Cup poised
- Berlin to open cultural venues despite rising virus numbers
- Vingroup is about to officially launch the region's leading "Sleepless City" model
- Some Myanmar protests escape violence, but tensions remain
- Japan, US share serious concerns over tensions in South China Sea: Kishi
- Retired rescue dog looking for new home in Taiwan
- India: Farmers' protests give way to new independent journalism
- Sri Lanka to take time to consider proposed ban on burqa
- UK funds street lights, CCTV amid anger over woman's killing
- Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
- Sweden is latest country to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine
- Dash Living links with Ascott to expand rental solutions in Hong Kong and Singapore
- Dutch PM's poll lead shrinks as election enters 2nd day
- India's digital rules trigger fears of curbs on free speech, media freedom
- Celebrated mountaineer raises funds to clean Taiwan’s highest peaks
- Taiwan intelligence services worry about fake news from Chinese podcasts
- UK shifts policy focus toward India and Pacific post Brexit
- Tokyo Olympic torch relay: Masks, quiet cheering and caution
- Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
- Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
- Iran starts trial of new homegrown vaccine as campaign lags
- Same-sex union blessings ban upsets gay Catholics in Asia
- Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
- The Latest: Sweden pauses use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Eastern Taiwan county to host over 90 sporting events in 2021
- Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis
- Children among victims of jihadi rebels in Mozambique
- Washington State appoints Taiwan expert as its representative in the Asian country
- Winston re-joins Saints for 2021 after Brees retirement
- ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results
- World Rugby launches 3-tier global women's competition
- Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany
- Baby bottle craze sweeps Gulf Arab states, sparks backlash
- 2 dead, 2 injured as car drives into people in Germany
- UK's Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart procedure.
- Russian hockey player dies after being hit by puck
- Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs to ramp up R&D in 5G race
- Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment
- 2 UAE cricket players handed 8-year bans for corruption
- Encrypted messaging app Signal blocked in China
- Millennial Money: Conquer phone call fears and save money
- No World Cup downhill training leaves decisive races at risk
- Correcting and Replacing: Innovative Payment Platform Atome enriching Merchant Network
- Connecticut's zoning laws a focus in racial equity debate
- Foxconn mulls making electric vehicles at Wisconsin plant
- N Korea warns US not to ‘cause a stink’ before Seoul meeting
- Turkey's LGBT+ endure brutal attacks amid Erdogan reign
- Afghan official: Gunmen fire at university bus, killing 2
- WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Datang Announces 2020 Annual Results
- Vingroup is about to officially launch the region's leading "Sleepless City" model
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog
- Family of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation
- Pandemic restrictions limit 4 Czechs to 1 of 3 qualifiers
- Jubilant Radiopharma and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Enter into a Strategic Partnership to Further Advance the Field of Radiotherapeutics
- Ibrahimovic comes out of international retirement for Sweden
- Anxiety, confusion, terror: giving birth during a pandemic
- 2021 firefly season begins at Taiwan’s Danongdafu Forest Park
- 3 dead, 1 hurt in small plane crash in Florida neighborhood
- Oscar nominations announced
- Italian boatmaker behind latest America's Cup challenge
- February retail sales fall 3% after soaring the month before
- UN atomic watchdog: Return to Iran nuclear deal possible
- "Medical Taiwan 2021" Virtual Exhibition Opens for Application
- Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen
- Taiwanese nurse fired for posting explicit photos of patients on Instagram
- Tiger Woods returns to video games, this time with 2K series
- European Union medicines regulator says 'no indication' that AstraZeneca vaccines are cause of reported blood clots
- EU medicines regulator: 'Firmly convinced' benefit of AstraZeneca shot outweighs risks, but evaluation ongoing
- Asia shares mostly higher after US stocks gain for fifth day
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Uber drivers to get workers' rights in the UK
- England wins toss vs India, fielding first in 3rd T20
- Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge
- Icy weather sends industrial production down 2.2% last month
- Italy court blocks Bannon-linked plans for populist academy
- Greek, Turkish diplomats hold talks after year of strain
- Venezuelan teen sells drawings on Twitter to buy food
- College president Zooms with students isolated due to virus
- AP source: QB Fitzpatrick agrees to sign with Washington
- Michelle Obama aims to give a million meals in new campaign
- Deported to Pakistan: Does death await Ahmadis?
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Ford partners with U-M on robotics research, new building
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Neymar ruled out of PSG's French Cup game against Lille
- Racial diversity in children's books grows, but slowly
- Pritzker Architecture Prize awarded to Paris-based duo
- Voter outreach led to big drop in rejected mail ballots
- Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge
- Israel announces upgrade of Iron Dome rocket defense system
- Founder of Baltimore art collection backed Confederate cause
- Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Road to the Masters continues with Honda Classic
- Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury
- Somalia starts first inoculations with AstraZeneca vaccines
- Russia threatens to block Twitter in a month
- Interim Libya government assumes power after smooth handover
- Olympic baseball qualifying moved from Arizona to Florida
- Belgian soccer clubs favor merger with Netherlands teams
- NatWest unit faces criminal charge in money laundering case
- China asks Alibaba to dispose of media assets: WSJ
- Neil Clark, lobbyist named in $60M Ohio bribery probe, dies
- Oregon St scrutinizing president for actions in LSU cases
- Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute
- In one week, Duke COVID cases approach fall semester total
- Dutch FA: 5,000 fans to be allowed at World Cup qualifier
- Gonzaga's Kispert, Baylor's Butler named AP All-Americans, joined by Garza, Dosunmu and Cunningham on first team
- Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams
- The Associated Press Men's All-America Teams
- Pogačar's Tour title defense on track with Tirreno victory
- Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud
- Traditions on hold, justices near a year of phone arguments
- Kosovo war crimes suspect arrested by authorities in Belgium
- Gas explosion collapses coal mine in Pakistan, 7 killed
- مقتل 7 في انفجار غازي ادى الى انهيار منجم فحم في باكستان
- Lawsuit filed over 2019 police custody death in Connecticut
- Bourne agrees to 3-year, $22.5 million deal with Patriots
- New Mexico hires Pitino, as Minnesota aims higher once again
- Free-agent pickups have made a difference for some champions
- Original 'SNL' player's memoir looks back in fondness, humor
- Palmetto pride: South Carolina state flag sparks debate
- Naval Academy sets penalties for COVID-19 rules violators
- Rafael Nadal pulls out of Miami Open because of back issue
- Bears, DE Edwards Jr. agree to 3-year contract extension
- 'We are hungry': Lebanese protest worsening economic crisis
- Parts of Wyoming, Colorado, still snarled by record blizzard
- 6 officials out of NCAA Tournament after 1 tests positive
- Montana man fined for yelling at neighbor in flag dispute
- Iowa State AD expects quick search to find Prohm successor
- Blue Jays righty Pearson aggravates strained right groin
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- The Latest: Ole Miss coach tests positive ahead of WNIT
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 movies on the Apple Store
- Accountant testifies he saw Honduras president take bribes
- Picking a winner: Quenneville has made Florida a contender
- AP source: Shaquill Griffin agrees to join Jaguars
- Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy
- US VP Harris: `status of women is the status of democracy'
- Study: NCAA Tourney teams still have racial graduation gap
- Lawsuit filed in Black man's death from fight with police
- Infielder Maikel Franco finalizes $800,000 deal with Orioles
- Appeals court upholds conviction in Black partygoer's death
- Spend, spend, spend on 2nd day of "legal tampering" in NFL
- Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan
- Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid
- US intelligence finds no evidence foreign actors disrupted US vote, though Russia, Iran sought to influence outcome
- Man charged in alleged threats to Biden, Pelosi and Whitmer
- US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt election
- Queens DA moves to drop 700 sex work-related prosecutions
- Spanish islands warn tourists to abide by virus restrictions
- Droughts over: Drexel, Rutgers lead charge back to NCAAs
- Review: In ‘The Courier,’ Cumberbatch is an everyman spy
- AP source: Raiders releasing star C Rodney Hudson
- Senate confirms Isabel Guzman to lead small biz agency
- Travis Shaw back with Brewers, competes for spot at 3B
- Harris upsets top-seeded Thiem at Dubai Championships
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- WTA Abierto Monterrey Results
- Repairs underway to save historic warship taking on water
- US judiciary seeks to boost judges' security at home, work
- UN: Yemen conflict escalates as country speeds toward famine
- AP source: Browns to sign DE McKinley to help Garrett
- England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to miss 3 WC qualifiers
- EXPLAINER: What's behind some Chauvin jury questions?
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Niger's government says that gunmen have killed 58 people returning from market near Mali border
- Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams indicates he's retiring
- How arenas work to keep fans safe attending indoor sports
- News Corp, Fulgent rise; NOV, FuelCell Energy fall
- Crews remove 3rd giant chunk of shipwreck off Georgia coast
- Titans releasing 2 starters in Adoree Jackson, Dennis Kelly
- New BC coach Grant says style will be 'gritty, not pretty'
- Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
- 8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Biden to hold first formal news conference next week
- George Mason fires men's basketball coach Dave Pauslen
- 3 South Carolina officers sentenced in FBI fake cartel sting
- Horse from yard of banned trainer wins at Cheltenham
- DePaul AD Peevy understands eyes on him with coaching search
- Review: Olney's final album is a haunting collaboration
- Vikings continue defense revamp, release DT Shamar Stephen
- Virginia governor restores voting rights to 69k ex-felons
- Wisconsin judge arrested, suspected of possessing child porn
- Mexico catches migrants using false UN documents
- Mexico's ex-oil boss quits; Fuel oil burn to increase
- Play Ball! Little League World Series eyes possible return
- Experts: Georgia vaccine woes at least partly self-inflicted
- Business Highlights
- McLaughlin, nun who exposed abuses in Rhodesia, dies at 79
- Indiana snapshot: Coaching legacy looms large across America
- Cowboys bring back special teams ace, add backup tackle
- Jesuits in US pledge $100M for racial reconciliation
- Pavlyuchenkova wins, Tauson's run ends in St. Petersburg
- Syrian TV reports Israeli strike on suburbs of Damascus
- Rylan Kearney resigns from NWHL adviser, ownership roles
- Bill Lester returning to a more welcoming, diverse NASCAR
- Steelers cut LB Williams, re-sign OL Banner, CB Sutton
- Police break up Moroccan teachers' protest for fixed jobs
- Brazil divided on renaming Maracanã stadium after Pelé
- Activist accuses climate conference organizers of censorship
- Union: Ford backs out on vow to add new model at Ohio plant
- Column: DJ, McIlroy among those searching as Masters nears
- Mariners lose reliever Roenis Elias to arm injury
- Florida teen sentenced in hack of celebrity Twitter accounts
- Grammy Award ratings drop 51 percent to record low
- McConnell vows 'scorched earth' if Senate ends filibuster
- De Bruyne scores wonder goal as City eases into CL quarters
- Report: James becomes partner in group that owns Red Sox
- Feds: WVa man sold devices to anti-government supporters
- Real Madrid beats Atalanta to return to CL quarterfinals
- Champions League Glance
- Cards bring back starting RT Kelvin Beachum on 2-year deal
- Brissett agrees to 1-year deal to be Dolphins backup QB
- Sexual orientation back in South Carolina hate crime bill
- Match Play field set with possibilities that remain for more
- Former GOP Rep. Doug Ose enters California recall election
- Kentucky lawmakers advance bipartisan election reform bill
- CBS says 'The Talk' staying off air after racism talk
- Calhoun likely to IL for Rangers; RHP Gibson to start opener
- Bills agree to sign ex-Dolphins punter Haack to 3-year deal
- Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response
- GOP attorneys general question stimulus barring tax cuts
- Kentucky House passes new rules for filling Senate vacancies
- Court: Lawsuit against MLB over foul ball injury can proceed
- Ravens agree to deals to keep Wolfe, Bowser
- Uber to give UK drivers minimum wage, pension, holiday pay
- Man arrested, charged with capital murder in deputy slaying
- Chicago eyes April return to class for high school students
- As endangered birds lose their songs, they can't find mates
- Seven killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors; police haven't said whether shootings are related
- Devils captain Nico Hischier sidelined three weeks
- MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts Atlético, Bayern leads Lazio
- Australia gives COVID-19 shots to virus-hit Papua New Guinea
- President Biden tells ABC News Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms sexual harassment allegations
- Cornerback Davis relieved to be remaining with Chargers
- Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims
- Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
- US-South Korea must keep strong deterrence against the North, officials stress
- Authorities: 21-year-old man in custody after fatal shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors leave 8 dead
- White House sets low expectations for China talks in Alaska
- Raptors' Fred VanVleet details his COVID-19 experience
- Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Results
- Honduras still has no results from primary voting
- Ovechkin scores goal 718, Capitals snap Islanders win streak
- Asian stocks to open lower as investors eye Fed meeting
- Devils end long home skid, hand Sabres 12th straight defeat
- Dachser offers sea freight LCL expedited service from China to the USA
- Frederic's third-period goal carries Bruins past Penguins
- Mitchell's 29, late 3 help Jazz beat Celtics 117-109
- Red Wings beat Hurricanes 4-2, ending their 8-game streak
- Hawks beat Rockets 119-107; Houston drops 17th straight
- Mexico: shadowy lab tested 44 Argentines for COVID in Cancun
- Harris leads 76ers to 6th straight win, 99-96 over Knicks
- LaVine scores 40 as Bulls beat Thunder 123-102
- AP source: Seahawks expected to sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon
- Butler scores 28, Heat stay hot with 113-98 win over Cavs
- Last Texas power regulator from February blackouts resigns
- New SonicWall 2020 Research Shows Cyber Arms Race at Tipping Point
- Kahkonen makes 31 saves in shutout as Wild blank Coyotes 3-0
- Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
- Woman with history of airliner stowaways arrested again
- Tour bus driver claims brakes gave out before northeast Taiwan crash
- Chinese envoy condemns 'gradual Taiwan independence' after controversial letter
- Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets US submarine parts approval
- EU agrees China sanctions over human rights abuses
- Only 32% of Taiwan's healthcare workers willing to get AstraZeneca vaccine
- 7 jurors face new questioning in ex-officer's murder trial
- Lightning continue hold over Stars with 4-3 shootout victory
- Ovechkin nets 718, passes Espo for 6th as Caps stop Isles
- Today in History
- EU plans to have vaccine certificates ready by summer
- Team New Zealand clinches series win over Italy's Luna Rossa to retain the America’s Cup
- Avalanche score last 6 goals in 8-4 win over Ducks
- Team NZ beats Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America's Cup
- Russia warns UK nuclear arsenal plan harms global security
- In Pennsylvania, Biden showcases aid to small businesses
- Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
- McConnell vows 'scorched earth' if Senate ends filibuster
- US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden
- AP source: Rams sending veteran DT Michael Brockers to Lions
- Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as COVID-19 cases climb
- Lillard scores 50, Blazers rally past Pelicans 125-124
- Taiwan mulls allowing in Indonesian migrant workers after 3-month hiatus
- US sanctions 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials
- MODIFI Announces New 60m USD Debt Facility with Silicon Valley Bank, Brings Total Raised Capital to 111m USD to Fuel Global Expansion
- LeBron gets 99th triple-double, Lakers rout Wolves 137-121
- Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe
- St. Patrick's Day to be largely virtual in NYC for 2nd year
- Amid death of model, doctor says Taiwan's air pollution harmful to heart
- Top US officials weigh North Korea options in talks in Seoul
- Coronavirus: WHO says benefits of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine outweigh risks
- Court says Japan's ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional
- Luna Rossa loses but looks forward to another America's Cup
- In war-torn Syria, uprising birthplace seethes 10 years on
- We're back! NCAA bids mean a bit more to 4 teams after '20
- Activists demand China allow jailed Taiwan human rights worker family visits
- Where Syria uprising began 10 years ago, dissent still rife
- Brewers will need hitting resurgence to return to playoffs
- Cardinals hope Nolan Arenado fills out playoff-caliber team
- Taiwan defense minister praises US-Japan meeting as 'positive development'
- French theater director Alain Francon seriously injured in attack: reports
- CBS, Turner partnership on NCAA Tournament has huge benefits
- Team NZ accepts first challenge for next America's Cup
- St. John's juniors Moore, Cole set to transfer
- Asian shares slip ahead of Fed's view on US economic outlook
- New Economist Intelligence Unit report looks at the intersection of technology, crime and illicit trade
- White supremacist propaganda surged in 2020, report says
- Voters go to polls on final day of virus-hit Dutch election
- Berlin theater manager quits after harassment claims
- Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
- Turkey migration deal a 'stain on EU rights record'
- Afghanistan: Girls singing ban dropped after activist outrage
- Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran
- New Zealand offers cash to keep America's Cup racing at home
- The Latest: S Korean capital orders tests for all foreigners
- AP PHOTOS: Turkish riders recall skills of Seljuks and Huns
- Japan messenger app Line let engineers in China access user data without consent: Media
- 2021 Penghu fireworks festival to kick off April 22
- Taiwan, Pacific ally Palau to open travel bubble next month
- Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention
- Goggia, Feuz win WCup downhill titles after races canceled
- Eastern Taiwan county exports pineapple custard apples to Dubai instead of China
- Myanmar protesters don't relent in face of deadly crackdown
- Multilingual team helps Berlin immigrants fight coronavirus
- Irish foreign minister urges caution with EU vaccine passport plans
- Kashmir lockdowns, slow internet rob students of their education
- Nepal political chaos delays justice for rebel conflict victims
- France’s Sarkozy faces new trial over 2012 campaign finance
- Taiwan Air Force requests budget increase to counter incursions by Chinese military aircraft
- First Taiwan-Palau travel bubble flight takes off on April 1
- Taiwan prepares 'sports bubble' for Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
- Italian court acquits Shell, Eni in Nigeria corruption case
- Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
- Biden to mark St. Patrick's Day, praise Good Friday accord
- Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
- US names 24 more Chinese, Hong Kong officials to be sanctioned
- Taiwan expects major investment projects by 8 foreign corporations
- Nepal expecting hundreds of climbers despite pandemic
- Acer Reports FY2020 Financial Results: Net Income NT$6.03 Billion, EPS NT$2.01
- 10 hospitalized in Canaries after Spain rescues migrant boat
- Edmunds Compares the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Genesis GV80
- Passenger says Taiwan tour bus driver was speeding to catch up with convoy
- IQAX Powers GSBN’s Blockchain Platform
- PSG shuts down youth academy amid coronavirus outbreak
- Pope says he symbolically kneels in plea for Myanmar peace
- ITC x HKPC x HKSTP "Golden Triangle" Accelerates Reindustrialisation in Hong Kong
- China protests over Japan, US statement on human rights
- Taiwan to spend US$5.65 billion to improve water infrastructure
- German economist panel cuts 2021 growth outlook to 3.1%
- Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
- ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results
- WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Tunisian leader meets with Libya's new government in Tripoli
- Make a plan to get your money resolution back on track
- Raids, arrest in probe of forced prostitution in Germany
- French court to rule on firefighters accused of raping teen
- Belgian bishop lashes out at Vatican over gay unions decree
- Collaboration with police divides social workers across US
- Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'
- Syria president's office: Assad, wife recovering from virus
- European Union proposes coronavirus passes to allow its 450 million residents to travel freely across the bloc by summer
- German club Cologne suspends training because of virus case
- Angie’s List is changing its name to Angi
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer
- Palestinians get 60,000 vaccine doses through WHO program
- BMW ramping up move into electric cars
- Education Department convening summit to help schools reopen
- Taiwan plans to start AstraZeneca vaccination campaign March 22
- Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe has book out in September
- Netherlands election: PM Rutte's party on track to win most seats
- The Buffalo Sabres have fired coach Ralph Krueger
- Sabres fire coach Krueger while in midst of 12-game skid
- US housing construction tumbled 10.3% in February
- Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks
- New Economist Intelligence Unit report looks at the intersection of technology, crime and illicit trade
- IQAX Powers GSBN’s Blockchain Platform
- MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 Chipset Powers New ASUS Gaming Notebooks
- Sex abuse inquiry: English soccer failed to protect youths
- Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative
- Turkey says Greek FM to visit Ankara next month
- Turkey strips pro-Kurdish legislator of seat in parliament
- Greece issues 30-year bond to smooth debt costs
- Firefly season at Taiwan’s Aowanda to kick off in late April
- EU chief says AstraZeneca shortfalls slow vaccine campaign
- NY state Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation
- AP source: Washington adding CB Jackson on $42M, 3-year deal
- A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Will work from home outlast virus? Ford's move suggests yes
- Police: Wisconsin grocery distribution center locked down
- Sabine Schmitz, pioneering German race driver, dies at 51
- Thailand says $11M seized in wildlife trafficking sting
- Judge dismisses juror seated for ex-officer's trial who said $27M settlement to Floyd family would skew judgment
- South Africa headmaster charged for sending boy into latrine
- Movement for Black Lives opposes George Floyd Justice Act
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- 49ers hand Trent Williams richest contract ever at OL
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- Corporations become unlikely financiers of racial equity
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Union official: Wisconsin grocery distribution warehouse worker fatally shot two co-workers
- Germany plans legislation to ban so-called 'enemy lists'
- Judge dismisses two jurors in ex-officer's trial after re-questioning on effect of $27M settlement to Floyd family
- Law enforcement official: Suspect in Georgia shootings that left 8 dead, including several of Asian descent, is white
- Poland: 4 churchmen allegedly didn't report sex abuse claims
- UN atomic watchdog confirms details of new Iran centrifuges
- Phillies' goal to end 9-year postseason drought
- Soto, Turner, healthy rotation key for champ-to-chump Nats
- Orioles enter Year 3 of rebuild with modest success hopes
- Atlanta Police chief: Too early to determine if massage parlor shootings that left 8 dead a hate crime
- Ex-Olympian pleads not guilty to molesting boys at camp
- Sheriff: Suspect in massage parlor shooting that left 8 dead frequented parlors, has potential 'sexual addiction'
- EXPLAINER: Stakes high as Moscow opens 1st of 3 Afghan meets
- 4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say
- Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Atlanta mayor: Suspect in massage parlor killings was believed headed to Florida possibly to carry out other shootings
- The end approaches for Chile's military-era constitution
- Sheriff's spokesman: Suspect in Atlanta massage parlor killings was targeting 'some type of porn industry' in Florida
- CB Justin Coleman agrees to 1-year contract with Dolphins
- Georgia officials: Suspect in Atlanta massage parlor killings was acting alone; 9 mm firearm found in car
- Johnson's ex-aide Cummings slams UK response to pandemic
- In landmark ruling, Japan court says it is 'unconstitutional' to bar same-sex marriage
- Minorities underrepresented in service academy nominations
- The Latest: Authorities identify some of shooting victims
- 'We can rest when we retire': Rashford rejects burnout fears
- Assumptions about hurricane season face winds of change
- Ibrahimović back to face former club when Milan hosts Man U
- Oklahoma women's coach Coale retires after 3 Finals Fours
- EU’s Frontex renews joint border control deal with Albania
- Africa-bound Pakistan cricketer tests positive for COVID-19
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- West African court allows extradition to US of Venezuelan
- Egyptian activist sentenced to 18 months for 'fake news'
- Nashville OKs $2.25M settlement in fatal shooting by officer
- Judge warns media at ex-cop's trial of possible removal
- AP source: Chiefs signing Charlton, Williams to 1-year deals
- Council calls for Indiana mayor's job after profane message
- Pistons hire EMU coach to be G League team's GM
- UConn's Paige Bueckers becomes just the third freshman named to The Associated Press women's All-America team
- UConn frosh Paige Bueckers leads women's AP All-America team
- Japanese regulators say TEPCO nuclear plant prone to attack
- Pre-embryos made in lab could spur research, ethics debates
- Experts: Virus surge in Europe a cautionary tale for US
- America's Cup Winners
- Man who spent years in prison sues over withheld evidence
- Chapman's return at third base a big boost for new-looks A's
- Senate confirms Katherine Tai as Biden's top trade envoy
- AP source: RB Jamaal Williams agrees to sign with Lions
- Vermont AG has privacy concerns about border towers
- Field is set: NCAA Tournament will have no replacement teams
- Westwood, a bit weary after a hot streak, set to play Honda
- AP source: Raiders sign WR John Brown to 1-year deal
- Zaza scores twice as Torino beats Sassuolo 3-2 in Serie A
- Polish state websites hacked and used to spread false info
- Optimistic Reds believe key pieces are in place to win now
- Mariners hope next rebuild step leads to becoming contenders
- Excessive force lawsuit in man's death settled for $750K
- Big misses keep Vinícius Júnior from thriving with Madrid
- UK foreign secretary: Democracy in retreat around the world
- Jihadists on motorbikes ambush Mali's military, 33 killed
- Forget '20, Red Sox look to go worst-to-first (again) in '21
- Dodgers eager to defend World Series title in full season
- Buster Posey is back behind plate after opting out in 2020
- Tiger Roll becomes 5-time winner at Cheltenham Festival
- After big offseason, Royals confident they can compete again
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Millions across Southeast bracing for potential tornadoes
- Astros return core after coming a win shy of World Series
- Greece could order private doctors to join COVID-19 battle
- Nordstrom launches livestream selling, popular in China
- Rangers in rebuilding mode decade after only 2 World Series
- Rockies forge ahead without Nolan Arenado anchoring third
- EXPLAINER: Is the US border with Mexico in crisis?
- House expected to pass two bills aimed at bolstering women
- LA Galaxy sign former Toronto FC star Victor Vázquez
- Pirates face uncertain present while eyeing positive future
- Cuomo crisis recalls Northam’s; supporters say no comparison
- Mini parade of rescued young sea turtles released into Gulf
- The Latest: Tennessee pauses football activities
- Founder of Chinese e-commerce firm Pinduoduo departs
- Tigers have a chance to provide a glimpse of the future
- Yankees have right stuff - maybe too much right stuff
- 15th century bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,000
- AP source: Bills agree to sign receiver Emmanuel Sanders
- EU chief warns of action to protect pledged vaccine supplies
- Warnock: GOP voting restrictions resurrect ‘Jim Crow era’
- Hawkeyes heavy favorite at NCAA wrestling championships
- Former ski world champion Hannes Reichelt retires at age 40
- Iowa City to reboot racial truth commission after infighting
- Kenyan court refuses to allow female genital mutiliation
- Treasury: $242 billion in new relief payments already sent
- Indians push on without Lindor, lean on Bieber, pitching
- Twins stacked again as postseason streak still looms large
- Shell, Eni acquitted in Nigeria oil corruption case
- Sheriff's office: Suspect in Georgia massage parlor shootings charged with 4 counts of murder, 1 count of assault
- AUTO RACING: NASCAR's top series all coming East to Atlanta
- EXPLAINER: How Uber UK case could foreshadow gig work revamp
- Reynolds, Odunze receive US call-ups but not Hoppe
- Angels aim to end 6-year playoff drought for Trout, Pujols
- Fueled by fans, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ hits HBO Max
- Iran's final report on Ukraine jet crash blames human error
- AL champion Rays motivated to make another World Series run
- Islanders captain Anders Lee out for season with knee injury
- D-backs stand pat, ready to show rough 2020 was a fluke
- White Sox set sights on championship following breakout year
- OT Nate Solder will return from opt out and play for Giants
- With business season about to begin, NFL teams do business
- Ross thinks Chicago Cubs lineup will rebound in full season
- 2 missing after Southern California fireworks explosion
- Harris back on the road after opening weeks in Washington
- FAA: Airlines have reported more than 500 unruly passengers
- China blasts US 'evil past of genocide' at UN rights body
- Fed expects to keep its key rate near zero through 2023
- Braves have eyes on the prize after just missing out in 2020
- N Carolina man arrested after explosions near buildings
- Russia recalls its ambassador to the U.S. for consultations
- AP source: Patriots, Karras agree to 1-year, $4 million deal
- US wants life in prison for brother of Honduras president
- NCAA teams hit by COVID pauses take hope from antibodies
- Dick Hoyt, who pushed son in multiple Boston Marathons, dies
- Springer, Semien add veteran presence to Jays' young core
- Review: Palm Ghosts materialize with a new, fresh sound
- UK expects significant reduction in vaccine supply in April
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Critics say rail facility bailout would help Hoeven's bank
- Ex-NBA player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in cycling accident
- House Republicans opt to restore earmarks after lengthy ban
- Florida bill seeks to block trans athletes from girls' teams
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- AP sources: Heat sending Leonard to Thunder for Ariza
- US officials say in unclassified intelligence assessment that violent extremists pose 'elevated threat' to US in 2021
- Michigan St, Izzo in new spot as First Four participants
- EXPLAINER: Why is California Gov. Newsom facing a recall?
- Not NCAA Property: Players push for reform on social media
- 'Operation Varsity Blues' reenacts and reorients a scandal
- Stiff adoption scheme term sought for Arizona ex-politician
- Melinda Gates says philanthropy, government work best united
- Officials: Violent extremists pose 'elevated threat' to US
- No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard
- Navas stars again as PSG reaches French Cup quarterfinals
- New Mexico gang member convicted of murder, racketeering
- Exit poll suggests Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's party has won the most seats in general election
- Oregon State embraces its underdog role in the NCAAs
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Worker says Amazon hung anti-union signs in bathroom stalls
- EXPLAINER: Role of alternate jurors in ex-officer's trial
- Lebanese president calls on PM to form Cabinet immediately
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Georgia authorities: Suspect in Atlanta-area massage parlor killings now charged with 8 counts of murder
- CrowdStrike, Coherent rise; NRG Energy, Uber fall
- Ex-Vatican altar boy testifies in seminary sex abuse trial
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- SC lawmaker draws ire from fellow Dems on transgender bill
- Body cam footage of fatal Delaware police shooting released
- Pilot who helped Maduro allies evade US sanctions sentenced
- WTA Abierto Monterrey Results
- Dallas convention center readies to house immigrant teens
- Titans sign tight ends Firkser, Swaim to 1-year deals
- Sevilla tops Elche to strengthen hold on 4th place in Spain
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Gonzaga riding offensive efficiency through perfect season
- Lawyer says authorities disregarded Huawei exec's rights
- Boil advisory lifted for all of Jackson, one month later
- CB Eric Stokes posts time to beat in 40 at Georgia's pro day
- IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17
- Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died of heart failure, says the East African country's vice president
- North Korea says it won't engage with the US due to 'hostile policy'
- Former worker gets new trial in fake-gun McDonald's stickup
- Closed circuit: March Madness trip leads to life on lockdown
- Colts open free agency by making Wentz trade official
- Public reaction to killings at Atlanta-area massage parlors
- BC-US--Index, US
- Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov reach Dubai quarterfinals
- Smith's fast rise at Utah St much like Beard's trek at Tech
- Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died at 61
- Wild's Soucy banned 1 game for high hit on Coyotes' Garland
- Column: Patriots reboot, but enough to win without Brady?
- Business Highlights
- Court tosses $8M verdict in 'Walking Dead' stuntman's death
- Browns bolster secondary, officially add safety Johnson
- Jets agree with ST standout Hardee, re-sign RB Adams
- Indiana Snapshot: Butler's pitch to Hinkle changed sport
- 'A moving moment.' Grandma prescribed a post-vaccine hug
- Report: World demand for gasoline may never recover
- Automated strike zone coming to minors but a while from MLB
- Cards add WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson in pair of moves
- Shaq Barrett, Buccaneers finalize 4-year, $72 million deal
- Afghanistan: Nine killed in military helicopter crash
- Seahawks sign key DT Poona Ford to 2-year contract
- Maryland lawmakers approve $577M to settle HBCU lawsuit
- Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot
- Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets
- Imitation game: E Washington coach borrows schemes from Self
- For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore
- Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested
- Texas man charged in connection with deadly migrant crash
- Chelsea beats Atletico, back in CL quarters after 7 years
- Man arrested on weapons charge near vice president's home
- Lindor, new Mets hope to put World Series practice in play
- BYU could surprise in East, gave No. 1 Zags a scare
- White Sox OF Robert looking to build on impressive debut
- Eduardo Rodríguez named Red Sox's opening day starter
- Spanish government rejects idea of having fans in Copa final
- Wichita State follows tumult with familiar place in NCAA
- Jaguars add 12 new guys, including 4 sure defensive starters
- Stung by failures, US starts Olympic men's soccer qualifying
- Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving
- EXPLAINER: What's the Senate filibuster and why change it?
- Houston's Whitley has Tommy John surgery; Valdez improving
- Tatis Jr., Padres make baseball fun again in San Diego
- Alexandrova wins as Russians lead the way in St. Petersburg
- Trump's taxes in hand, Manhattan DA's probe heats up
- Three of a kind: Baylor guards drive Bears to top NCAA seed
- Cowboys release punter Chris Jones after 10 years with club
- Dike scores twice, raises total to 5 goals for Barnsley
- With Messi watching, new Barcelona president takes office
- Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge
- California officials appeal for Asian attorney general
- States sue Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline
- UConn assistant leaves team after relative's positive test
- Chargers began revamping offensive line with Linsley, Feiler
- Disgruntled Haiti police raid stations, free jailed comrades
- Oregon to allow limited fans at outdoor sporting events
- Field hockey coach quits after reports of team dysfunction
- NKorea ignores US offer for talks, citing its hostile policy
- Bears announce deals with Dalton, safety Bush, OL Ifedi
- Big Ten-toughened Ohio State back on track after late skid
- MATCHDAY: Man United buoyed by away record for trip to Milan
- Frustrated judge tells BSA bankruptcy lawyers to work harder
- AstraZeneca: EU regulator set to announce vaccine ruling
- Patient, relentless Underwood has top-seeded Illini rolling
- AP source: Panthers bolster defense on Day 1 of free agency
- Twitter live-streams SEOTAIJI "Quiet Night" concert globally
- AP source: Jags trade oft-injured Oliver to Ravens for pick
- Astros LHP Framber Valdez gets positive update on injury
- Drake rewards basketball coach DeVries with 8-year extension
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Albany hires Dwayne Killings as basketball coach
- English soccer inquiry recommendations to stop sexual abuse
- AP source: Texans agree to 1-year contract with QB Taylor
- Alexei Navalny describes harsh conditions in Russian penal colony
- The King, Lee Min Ho arrives in Singapore!
- Mexican legislator stripped of post after 'whores' comment
- Tesla on autopilot drives into Michigan trooper's patrol car
- News Direct and Media OutReach Form Distribution Partnership for Asia Pacific and America
- US slams Turkey's plan to ban pro-Kurdish party
- Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Results
- Tokyo Olympics hit by another scandal over sexist comment
- Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
- AP sources: 'Hawks land OL Gabe Jackson in deal with Raiders
- Richmond rallies to win opening game of NIT 76-66
- Russia: Biden comments on Putin being killer are 'very bad'
- James Harden has triple-double, short-handed Nets top Pacers
- IQAX Powers GSBN’s Blockchain Platform
- Kentucky's Jackson to enter NBA draft, but not hire an agent
- Fox hits game-winner over Beal, Kings beat Wizards 121-119
- San Francisco police arrest 3 in recent Chinatown attack
- Bey's double-double leads Pistons over slumping Raptors
- Canucks outlast Senators in shootout for 6th win in 7 games
- Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks to 109-105 OT victory over 76ers
- Asian stocks set to mostly rise after Fed projects US GDP surge
- AP source: Vikings agree to deal with CB Patrick Peterson
- Zibanejad has 3 goals, 3 assists as Rangers rout Flyers 9-0
- Warriors hand Rockets franchise-record 18th straight loss
- Sexton, Garland help Cavs snap 4-game slide, beat Celtics
- Rangers score 7 goals in 2nd period, rout Flyers 9-0
- Kansas bill on trans athletes advances amid misogyny charges
- Poeltl has 20 points, 16 rebounds as Spurs rally past Bulls
- Japan raises tariffs on US beef after hitting import limit
- The Lung Fung Mall is launching a selection of limited-edition items for Japanese Sakura festival 2021
- Antetokounmpo, Bucks outlast 76ers 109-105 in overtime
- Taiwanese-American confirmed as US trade representative
- Experts criticize UN over blacklist on harming kids in war
- Paraguay's president survives impeachment bid over pandemic
- French senator to visit Taiwan despite China’s warning
- Hollingsworth's free throws lift WKU over Gaels in NIT
- Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Nikola Jokic has triple double, Nuggets beat Hornets 129-104
- Belarus opposition leader holds vote on Lukashenko talks
- US senators reintroduce bill backing Taiwan's inclusion in WHO
- Nikola Jokic has triple double, Nuggets beat Hornets 129-104
- US sends investigators to probe another Michigan Tesla crash
- Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family
- Myanmar construction magnate claims cash payments to Suu Kyi
- Morant layup with 1.2 seconds left lifts Grizzlies over Heat
- Nikolaj Ehlers scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 4-3
- Today in History
- Taiwan clears AstraZeneca vaccines, shots may start next week
- Spain: Parliament passes law legalizing assisted suicide
- For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore
- Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge
- Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
- Despite headwinds, House set to OK Dems' immigration bills
- Troubled US-China ties face new test in Alaska meeting
- Sheltered from virus, Kauai plans cautious return to tourism
- Australian police boss suggests app to prove sexual consent
- Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court
- Doncic, Mavs answer, earn split with Clippers in 105-89 win
- Jan. 6 commission stalls, for now, amid partisan dissension
- Who deserves credit? Biden leans into pandemic politics
- Severe storms, tornadoes possible across the Deep South
- Doughty, Kopitar lead LA Kings' 4-1 rout of slumping Blues
- Taiwanese pitcher in international spotlight for impressive debut
- Imagine Dragons frontman donates Las Vegas estate to LGBTQ+ group
- Vegas scores 4 straight in 3rd, rallies past Sharks 5-4
- McDavid has goal and 2 assists, Oilers beat Flames 7-3
- Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
- Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
- Can a dictionary bring peace to the Korean Peninsula?
- Afghan migrant to sue Greek coast guard over son's drowning
- Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan troops in central province
- Yemeni rebel offensive threatens camps of those who fled war
- Asian markets follow Wall St higher on Fed rates promise
- China Lilang Announces 2020 Annual Results
- Armenia's PM calls snap election amid standoff with military
- Pick Six: Unusual teams hallmark of NCAA Tournament
- What some advanced stats may tell us about the NCAA field
- Will Winthrop, Colgate need change of pace for postseason?
- West Virginia, others overcome obstacles to get to NCAAs
- Baby Boilers 2? Purdue leaning on Fab 4 for tourney run
- Eliminate Hesitations: Security Simplified for Those Building In The Cloud
- Chairman Chen Zhi Donates US$3M to Fight Covid-19, Leading the Way for Anti-Pandemic Initiatives Across Prince Group in Cambodia
- I got the COVID-19 vaccine. What can I safely do?
- Aztecs look to break Syracuse's suffocating 2-3 zone defense
- EXPLAINER: Why Georgia attack spurs fears in Asian Americans
- Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
- Taiwan reports 8 COVID cases imported from Oman, Philippines, Egypt, and Vietnam
- Port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Japan to end virus emergency in Tokyo despite rebound fears
- Migrant father charged with son's death on journey to Greece
- Migrant father charged with son's death on journey to Greece
- With Spot Wave, NetApp Helps Organisations Drive Down Infrastructure Cost and Complexity for Big Data Applications on Kubernetes
- Report on Catholic church abuse to be released in Germany
- Foreign Ministry thanks US, Japan for statement on peace in Taiwan Strait
- Taiwan to levy extra charges on 1,817 biggest water users
- 5 years on, stalled EU Turkey migrant deal remains a model
- Exclusive: Germany's Heiko Maas criticizes UK plans to expand nuclear arsenal
- Barcelona gains momentum in Spain while Atlético slumps
- Dutch prime minister powers to fourth straight election win
- New Taipei, Kaohsiung end free 30-minute YouBike rides
- China summons technology firms over voice software security
- Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City aims at becoming nucleus of Ho Chi Minh City’s innovative eastern urban area
- EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links
- Hungary: Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party quits European People's Party
- China accuses outspoken scholar on Xinjiang of fabrication
- China rolls out agri investment incentives for Taiwan after pineapple ban
- The Latest: EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca vaccine
- Death of Tanzania's Magufuli draws sorrow but ire from some
- Coronavirus: India's COVID surge triggers fears of new wave
- Russia warns it may scale up response to Biden's statement
- Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
- Taiwan to allow business travelers from China to apply for visits
- China slams US plan to expel phone carriers in tech clash
- 133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
- Bybit Adds ADA, DOT and UNI to Its USDT Margined Offerings
- New Jersey district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
- Restrictions loosened on foreign NPOs opening offices in Taiwan
- Tsai Ing-wen welcomes help from World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce
- Ministry of National Defense to release 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review
- EXPLAINER: NKorea's anger to US may actually be an overture
- 3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
- More World Cup races canceled, good for Vlhova, Pinturault
- Group of Seven slams Russia annexation of Crimea, 7 years on
- Taiwan keeps key interest rate unchanged, lifts GDP growth forecast to 4.53%
- WHO expert: Virus study to have unanimity despite pressure
- COVID tax break could open door to student loan forgiveness
- World Rugby stays in-house in hiring new chief executive
- Indonesian police say new JI cell was recruiting, training