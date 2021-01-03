英文新聞列表 English News List
- Judge: Teen charged with killing 5 relatives to stay jailed
- Phillies invite Odubel Herrera to camp, sign Jeff Mathis
- Watchdog files lawsuit against group backing Iowa Sen. Ernst
- FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts
- Cultural 'big deal': Seal oil makes menu at Alaska care home
- Corey Oswalt sent to minors by Mets, Brad Brach released
- Matt Wise replaces Callaway as Halos' interim pitching coach
- Riot lawsuit just part of Trump's post-impeachment problems
- US vows to help Iraq promote stability in face of `enemies'
- Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps
- Braves beat shortstop Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration
- In 'Barb and Star,' an ode to middle-aged joy and culottes
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Some dinosaur migration was delayed by climate, study shows
- Colombia builds inflatable domes for coronavirus patients
- 'A complete bungle:' Texas' energy pride goes out with cold
- Investigators: No sign of arson at camp for ill children
- Aargh! Tampa delays Gasparilla pirate festival until 2022
- Longtime racing announcer Bob Jenkins battling cancer
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Governor wants to overhaul citizen arrests after Arbery case
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Swiss prosecutors appeal against verdicts in FIFA trial
- Home invasion suspect dies after 82-year-old man fights back
- Palantir, CoStar Group fall; AutoNation, BorgWarner rise
- Judge lets civil suit in diplomatic immunity case move ahead
- Rangers acquire RHP Sborz from Dodgers for minor leaguer
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- US Virgin Islands probes helicopter crash that killed 4
- Winter weather in Texas impacts pro, college sports
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Indians sign reliever Blake Parker to minor league deal
- Florida lawyer whose pants caught fire charged with cocaine
- Pirates' Shelton focusing on improvement, not outside noise
- Kim Jong Un's wife makes 1st public appearance in a year
- Black MLB players, executives strive to diversify baseball
- Steelers hire Grady Brown as secondary coach
- Mexico suffers another day of rolling blackouts due to storm
- Audit: FEMA paid for unused rooms for 2017 disaster victims
- Liverpool gets respite with 2-0 win over Leipzig in CL
- Ex-Ecuadorian leader Gustavo Noboa dies after brain surgery
- Business Highlights
- BC-US--Index, US
- Champions League Glance
- Myanmar coup: Thousands rally against military build up
- Mbappé's hat trick gives PSG 4-1 win over Barcelona in CL
- McIlroy to become 1st international player on PGA Tour board
- Vandy set for another deep run, but Gators are team to beat
- Ten players to watch in college baseball in 2021
- Captain pleads not guilty to manslaughter in boat fire
- No. 2 Baylor set to resume play Feb. 23 after COVID-19 pause
- Pirates working on $2.5M, 1-year deal with Tyler Anderson
- Guardiola worried virus cases in soccer could soar in March
- Cardiologist, anti-war activist Bernard Lown dies at 99
- Tigers' GM says team considering 6-man rotation
- Henkel unveils upgraded Innovation and Application Lab in Sydney
- Knicks' Robinson has surgery to repair broken right hand
- Japan starts COVID vaccination program
- 'Game of Thrones' stars Harington, Leslie welcome baby boy
- Lawyers want special prosecutor in cases vs. Atlanta police
- Righty Mike Fiers agrees to $3.5M, one-yr deal with A's
- UN releases $15 million to fight Ebola in Guinea and Congo
- MATCHDAY: Ronaldo back in Portugal as Juventus faces Porto
- Hillmon, No. 11 Michigan women beat rival Michigan State
- EXPLAINER: Topsy-turvy weather comes from polar vortex
- The Latest: Barty faces Muchova in Australian quarterfinals
- Japan's first coronavirus vaccinations have been given to health workers, starting a campaign crucial to Tokyo Olympics
- Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid supply worry
- EXPLAINER: Japan begins vaccination drive, but why so late?
- Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage
- Australia's second-largest city comes out of 3rd lockdown
- Tribune agrees to purchase by hedge fund for $630 million
- Trump slams McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-impeachment
- Black man sues officer for excessive force, firing weapon
- T-wolves: Russell to have knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks
- Italy: Mario Draghi presents policy goals
- Red Sox sign RHP Hirokazu Sawamura to 2-year deal
- Asian markets offer mixed signals as investors juggle stimulus, pandemic
- Black franchise owner, ex-MLBer, sues McDonald's, cites bias
- Russia detains 19 suspected Islamists for 'planning attacks'
- New Zealand ponders extending lockdown as 2 new cases found
- Rediscover the appeal of Shimane. Mt. Sanbe has been introduced in the famous media "Ra-Chi-Go".
- No. 24 Arkansas tops Florida 75-64 for 7th straight SEC win
- EU court rejects Ryanair lawsuit against airline state aid
- Wiggins helps Maryland pull away to beat Nebraska 64-50
- Texas blackouts fuel false claims about renewable energy
- Mexico rises above 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases
- St. Francis (N.Y.) defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75
- Sorokin stops 20 shots for 1st NHL win; Isles beat Sabres
- Santiago scores 22 to lead Kent St. past W. Michigan 76-69
- Brown scores 27, Celtics outlast Jokic, Nuggets 112-99
- Joiner scores 17 to lift Tulsa over Temple 72-66
- Morales carries Wagner over Mount St. Mary's 61-39
- Cold front hitting Taiwan today, dropping mercury to 9 degrees
- Epstein ex-girlfriend alleges abuse by guard in federal jail
- Osaka ends Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei's historic run at Australian Open
- No. 1 Barty upset in Australian quarterfinals by Muchova
- Turner lifts Bowling Green over Ball St. 75-62
- Sheary, Vrana score as Capitals beat Penguins 3-1
- Taiwan disinfecting over 4,000 schools before new semester
- Devils deal Rangers fourth straight loss with 5-2 victory
- Jackson triple-double leads Toledo past Miami (Ohio) 87-75
- Williams takes lead late lifting Purdue past Michigan St.
- Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- COVID: UK variant spreading rapidly in Germany
- Lillard scores 31 as Trail Blazers top Thunder 115-104
- Williamson strong inside, Pelicans trounce Grizzlies 144-113
- Raptors beat Bucks 124-113 despite losing Lowry to injury
- James, Lakers, minus Davis, fend off Timberwolves 112-104
- Russell lifts Rhode Island over Dayton 91-89 in 2OT
- In Australia, Google and Facebook may soon pay lump sums for news
- UN chief: CAR peacekeeping force needs 3,700 reinforcements
- Champagnie scores 21 to lift St. John's past Xavier 93-84
- Goodwin carries Saint Louis past La Salle 78-57
- Lakers begin stretch without Davis by beating Wolves 112-104
- COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
- Biden describes life at the White House: 'A gilded cage'
- Rural governor talks of canceling local Olympic torch relay
- Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai arrested in jail for helping fugitives
- COVID vaccine: EU to buy 300 million extra Moderna doses
- Taiwan to increase production of indigenous missiles in 2021
- UN gets airlines to deliver COVID-19 vaccines as a priority
- Cockburn, Dosunmu lead No. 5 Illini past Northwestern 73-66
- Scott scores 37, leads LMU past Santa Clara 76-73
- Tsai sends Lunar New Year’s blessings based on puns from Taiwan fruits
- Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead
- Woman charged in Capitol melee says Proud Boys recruited her
- Delayed Legion of Christ extortion trial goes ahead in Italy
- Today in History
- Questions abound as Ecuador heads to presidential runoff
- COVID-19 bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations
- Pentagon rethinking how to array forces to focus on China
- Impeachment over, Congress shifts focus to security failures
- Biden reframes goal on reopening of elementary schools
- Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid Olympic worries
- Indonesian public workers, traders next in line for shots
- Kadri scores with 41 seconds left, Avalanche edge Vegas 3-2
- Australia news media 'large and small' discuss Google deals
- America's Cup organizers, Luna Rossa vie over COVID lockdown
- Jonathan Quick makes 28 saves, Kings blank Wild 4-0
- Harden scores 38, Nets rally from 24 down, stun Suns 128-124
- Challenging The Next Frontier Of Growth: TeamSpirit Inc Selected As One of The "Best Workplaces" In 2021 Ranking For Medium-Sized Category, Japan; TeamSpirit Singapore Achieved Great Place To Work 2020 Certification
- South Carolina abortion ban awaits final vote in House
- Pandemic politicking: Israel's election sprint echoes US's
- Australian Open: Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka in semis
- Libyans mark 2011 uprising with eyes on interim gov’t
- Former Trump casino where stars played going out with a bang
- Britain to urge cease-fires to allow COVID-19 deliveries
- Myanmar's young 'Generation Z' protesters take on the military
- Native Americans embrace vaccine, virus containment measures
- 'Release' Alexei Navalny, European Court of Human Rights tells Russia
- Amazon to manufacture in India
- Pakistan police seek arrest of 2 Christians over blasphemy
- Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
- Asian shares slip on profit-taking, hopes grow for recovery
- Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights
- UK's Prince Philip in London hospital as non-Covid precaution
- Australian Open semifinalist Brady thinks quarantine helped
- Cramping at end, Medvedev beats Rublev in Australian Open QF
- Reunion's stolen children are still looking for answers
- FDU going against the norm, adding sports, not axing
- Colorado and Oregon face off to stay in Pac-12 race
- Tsai tells Coast Guard to paint 'TAIWAN' on ships to counter China's gray zone tactics
- Tahoe outdoor NHL games could lead to more picturesque sites
- KMT opposes changing Taiwan's country name, national emblem
- The Latest: UK to urge cease-fires to allow vaccinations
- China claims it busted fake vaccine rings, though some shipments sent overseas
- Public invited to use iTaiwan free Wi-Fi service
- Who is arrested India 'toolkit' activist Disha Ravi?
- Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
- Online sales soar in 4th quarter for retailer Ahold Delhaize
- Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
- Photo of the Day: 'The Depth of Danger' in eastern Taiwan
- Taiwan’s envoy in US calls for ‘high alert’ over China’s coast guard law
- NATO chief urges joint spending as budget debate rolls on
- Pfizer and BioNTech say they've reached a deal to send the European Union another 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
- First evacuation flight from Myanmar to Taipei scheduled for Feb. 21
- Pfizer-BioNTech to get EU 200 million more COVID-19 shots
- South Africa's du Plessis retires from test cricket
- All French rugby players return negative tests for COVID-19
- Palestinian Authority says it has sent vaccines to Gaza
- China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
- Indian police detain students demanding release of activist
- Ford to spend $1B to switch German factory to electric cars
- Boy in Switzerland dies after homemade igloo collapses
- Banned Scot Fagerson to miss rest of Six Nations
- 33 injured, 14 arrested in protests over rapper's jailing
- Indian journalist acquitted of defamation in #MeToo case
- After delay, Israel allows Palestinian Authority to deliver first vaccines to Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip
- Graceland plans in-person events during Elvis Week
- UN expert fears violence with troops sent to Myanmar city
- Executioners sanitized accounts of deaths in federal cases
- India takes foreign diplomats to tour disputed Kashmir
- Epic Games files EU antitrust complaint against Apple
- Italy's Draghi urges unity, sacrifice in fighting the virus
- Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
- Central European leaders mark Visegrad Group's 30 years
- Edmunds: Three smart ways to get out of your car lease
- China considers vice foreign minister as envoy to US
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Russian cargo ship docks at International Space Station
- Heavy snowfall hits Syria, Lebanon, Israel in winter storm
- 2021 Taipei Shilin Residence Tulip Festival to begin soon
- 4 tips for starting or reinventing a business in tough times
- Chris Paul memoir 'Sixty-One' coming out in September
- South African president gets jab to start vaccination drive
- Terrorism trial begins for man who inspired 'Hotel Rwanda'
- EU commission approves new contract for 300 million additional doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Snows storms hit East Med, army called out in Greece
- North Macedonia begins COVID-19 vaccination
- Former Russia track president banned in doping cover-up case
- Bitcoin will not replace dollar as world’s reserve currency: Fed official
- Big loss to PSG a reality check for Barcelona
- In a blow to Ryanair, EU court approves state help measures
- Gunmen kill 1 pupil, abduct some 40 people in north Nigeria
- Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announces Senate run
- Ex-presidential hopeful faces trial in Belarus
- Rafael Nadal's bid for a 21st Grand Slam title ends in a 5-set quarterfinal loss to Tsitsipas at the Australian Open
- Australian Open Results
- UN rights body to 'raise' missing Dubai princess with UAE
- China steps up online controls with new rule for bloggers
- Report: Hashimoto will be offered job to head Tokyo Olympics
- 2 Syrians held in Israel to be released in prisoner exchange
- The Latest: Harris talks federal relief in weather emergency
- Spain's public debt reaches 117% of GDP owing to pandemic
- New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic
- Marseille seeks league downsizing amid French soccer turmoil
- Taiwan’s KMT comments on recent Diaoyutai Islands incident
- Estonia report: Russia bets on COVID-19 weakening the West
- Authorities: Men posed as US marshals to avoid wearing masks
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Delivery-only restaurant brands see pandemic-fueled growth
- The Latest: Norway wins team event at ski worlds
- Fidelity Charitable: Record-high donations fell shy of need
- US retail sales jumps 5.3%, thanks to $600 stimulus checks
- Wholesale prices surge 1.3% in January, led by energy spike
- Referee apologizes for squaring up to player during match
- Merkel's call to Iran sparks new demands on nuclear deal
- Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to King Edward VI hospital as a precautionary measure
- British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital
- 'A complete bungle': Texas' energy pride goes out with cold
- UAE aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again
- U.S. industrial production climbs 0.9% in January
- EXPLAINER: How will we know we've reached herd immunity?
- Thai users of Clubhouse app warned about political content
- European human rights court demands Russia release Navalny
- Jailed suspect in anti-Maduro plot blames Colombia, Guaido
- Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail, papers say
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- Bosnia village with link to Mars enthralled by rover landing
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- MATCHDAY: Man Utd back in Europa League, faces Sociedad test
- Reliever Curtiss acquired by Marlins from Rays for prospect
- French Caribbean fights to keep pesticide case alive
- Injury-hit Norway take gold in world skiing team event
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Facebook blocks Australian news sites
- No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Texas postponed due to weather
- Ex-FBI agent linked to Whitey Bulger to be freed from prison
- Lions hire Antwaan Randle El to coach wide receivers
- Former LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan hired as next CEO of USGA
- Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account
- South Carolina House Democrats walk out to protest bill that would ban nearly all abortions; measure expected to pass
- Lawmakers to face off with GameStop saga's key players
- UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran to discuss inspections
- Bundesliga head says 'cash-burning' clubs chase Super League
- Justice Department charges 3 North Korean computer programmers in broad range of global hacks
- International court finds Jamaica violated rights of gays
- Vaccine campaign halted in Rio de Janeiro as doses run out
- Biden's $15 wage proposal: Job killer or a boon for workers?
- Review: An insider's look behind the '60 Minutes' stopwatch
- NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet
- USA Basketball called Isaiah Thomas, who hopes NBA does next
- Emirati arrested for stealing camel for gift to girlfriend
- Senegal to get 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine
- US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks
- California lawmaker proposes ban on fracking by 2027
- Wisconsin candidate deletes account after tweet on slur
- Biden's $15 wage proposal: Job killer or a boon for workers?
- 3 hurt in explosion at office building in Germany
- Phoenix, Erivo and ‘Barb and Star’ among Globes presenters
- Pope celebrates pandemic-aware Ash Wednesday at Vatican
- Brazil-born Atalanta captain Tolói cleared to play for Italy
- Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father
- St. Louis jail tensions 'boiled over' amid COVID-19 worries
- Frigid temperatures, power outages lead to water problems
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Alabama's stat sheet filler Jones helps lead renaissance
- AP sources: Chicago Cubs agree to deals with Workman, Strop
- Bosnian Serb health workers get COVID-19 jabs in Serbia
- Twins bench coach Mike Bell takes leave for kidney cancer
- Freshman US Rep. Jamaal Bowman's mother dies of COVID-19
- Son of conservative activist charged in Capitol riot
- VIRUS TODAY: White House says U.S. vaccinations picking up
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
- Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine
- The Latest: Keeneland to allow limited fans for spring meet
- Indians saves leader Cody Allen retires at 32
- New era, new look: Jaguars will primarily wear teal at home
- Husband of Iran's ski coach bars her from leaving country
- Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution
- Statue of US chief justice who oversaw Plessy to be moved
- Rangers' Trouba out 4-6 weeks, Panarin ready to return
- Minneapolis beefs up security before trial in Floyd's death
- UN urges Uganda to probe reporters' beating at rights office
- Athene Holding: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
- Jake Arrieta back with Cubs, finalizes $6M, 1-year contract
- Ex-Brexit negotiator Frost to lead UK's relations with EU
- Groups ask Biden administration to reconsider nuke decision
- South Carolina House passes ban on nearly all abortions; Republican governor promises to sign bill as soon as possible
- Review: A different kind of American odyssey in ‘Nomadland’
- Ex-Texas mayor says residents should 'fend for themselves'
- Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
- From city halls, the plea for COVID-19 aid is bipartisan
- Shots still fall when opponents put body on Iowa's Wieskamp
- Royals moves for Santana, Benintendi proof it's time to win
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Sarkisian's road from rehab to Texas
- Venezuelan migrant dies in frigid waters of Rio Grande
- Seattle suburb OKs camping ban it may not be able to enforce
- Facebook says it's blocking Australians from accessing news due to proposed laws to make tech giants pay for journalism
- Homeland Security seizes roughly 10 million phony N95 masks in ongoing counterfeit investigation across the US
- Fulham draws 1-1 at Burnley, now 6 points from safety in EPL
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Facebook blocks Australians from accessing news on platform
- NATO chief dismisses early pullout of Afghan troop trainers
- US still unraveling 'sophisticated' hack of 9 gov't agencies
- Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
- McDowell hopes Daytona 500 win brings more success to team
- Moderate quake injures at least 10 people in central Iran
- Education fund sought for descendants of Florida massacre
- Jailed suspect in anti-Maduro plot blames Colombia, Guaido
- Three-in-one: Italy's elite ski team is a rarity
- Sicilian village cleans up ash, stones from Mt Etna eruption
- Detroit archbishop sprinkles ashes due to COVID-19 concerns
- Fed officials expressed concerns in over slowing economy
- Atlético held by Levante, moves 6 points in front of Madrid
- Steelers GM Colbert: Work to do to bring back Big Ben
- Canada's largest city, Toronto, wants lockdown extended
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- US govt seizes over 10M phony N95 masks in COVID-19 probe
- Sudan summons home envoy to Ethiopia amid border dispute
- Benzan's 22 lead No. 9 Maryland past Illinois 103-58
- Maturity and security have led to a more vocal Crystal Dunn
- Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Crystal meth lab found in NYC apartment, alarming officials
- D-backs do-over: Lovullo ready to roll after rough 2020
- Hayward finding success in more prominent role with Hornets
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Mets' Rojas condemns behavior of fired hitting coordinator
- Lefty Tyler Anderson embracing fresh start with Pirates
- Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas
- Wingstop, KAR Auction fall; Tribune Publishing, Agilent rise
- Cavs' Love takes part in practice, nears return from injury
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Anger increases in Peru over secret inoculations of wealthy
- Maduro lodges new allegation of US spying on Venezuela firm
- Netanyahu says he spoke to Biden about COVID, Iran
- Bell says late-season momentum will power 2021 Reds team
- Indianapolis art museum chief quits amid job posting flap
- Champions League Glance
- Still without Gardner, Yankees ready for spring training
- Cooper seeking improved warning system after deadly tornado
- Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League
- AUTO RACING: Daytona road course takes spotlight for NASCAR
- Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus 2-1 in Champions League
- Business Highlights
- Hinch grateful to be back as Tigers begin spring training
- Players return to COVID protocols as spring training opens
- Relentless Man City opens up 10-point lead in Premier League
- Review: A compellingly cruel Rosamund Pike in 'I Care a Lot'
- Marseille holds on to beat Nice 3-2 and move up to 6th place
- Biden backs studying reparations as Congress considers bill
- Los Angeles schools cut police funds to boost Black students
- CNN shifting daytime, weekend schedule after Baldwin exit
- Man City beats Everton 3-1, moves 10 points clear in EPL
- Rush Limbaugh, radio king and architect of right wing, dies
- Houston furniture store offers shelter after winter storm
- New Marlins GM Ng eager to finally see her team in action
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Agency to take action on fracking ban near Delaware River
- EXPLAINER: Why the power grid failed in Texas and beyond
- Buster Posey works out arm in offseason firing dirty diapers
- Improved Phillies seeking to end 9-year postseason drought
- Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republicans' path to power
- Georgia prime minister resigns over opposition leader arrest plan
- Now with Padres, Snell can't wait to face rival Dodgers
- Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College
- INF Donovan Solano goes to arbitration with Giants
- Officer who shot Tyre King, 13, argues race wasn't a factor
- Seiko Hashimoto named Tokyo Olympics chief after sexism row
- Broken clubs behind him, Koepka feeling better about game
- Viktor Babariko: The Belarusian banker who challenged Lukashenko
- A's C Sean Murphy sidelined after surgery for collapsed lung
- N.C. State holds off Pitt 74-73 for 11th straight in series
- Sisterhood rules in Peacock's first Spanish-language series
- Belarus jails 2 journalists for filming protests
- Relations sour between Luna Rossa, America's Cup organizer
- Biden's Medicare pick would be 1st Black woman to hold post
- Phillies finalize deal with Brad Miller, sign Tony Watson
- Morris, Held, Bekelja each score 20-plus for DePaul women
- Boeing says 2 directors are leaving as board faces scrutiny
- Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets
- Williams leads No. 1 UConn women to 77-32 rout of St. John's
- Huberdeau scores in OT, lifts Panthers past Hurricanes 4-3
- Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden
- Sawamura eager to follow Uehara's footsteps to Red Sox
- Insurers question claims process in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
- Fugitive who shot Georgia deputy gets 25 years in prison
- Judge urges probe of possible misconduct by NY prosecutors
- Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years with Mets
- Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law
- 2 Chinese spy planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong court denies media tycoon bail again
- La Russa feels fortunate for chance to manage White Sox
- Rays sign RHP Oliver Drake, finalize deal with LHP Rich Hill
- Tar Heels beat Northeastern in rare Feb. nonconference game
- Mexico arrests 6 for trafficking false coronavirus vaccines
- Asian markets eye muted start on economic hopes, pandemic fears
- Nebraska pulls away in 4th, beats No. 24 Northwestern women
- Chair of Taiwan's main opposition party selected for TIME100 Next
- AP Sources: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres agree on 14-year deal
- The Latest: Williams vs. Osaka in Australian Open semifinals
- Ross scores season-high 30, Magic rally past Knicks 107-89
- Mintz, Toppin help Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 82-78
- Malaysia ex-PM's wife ordered to make defense in graft trial
- NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat last-place Senators 2-1
- Maryland beats Nebraska on back-to-back nights, 79-71
- No. 17 USC beats Arizona State 89-71 behind Mobley brothers
- Olivia Munn says Asian woman, friend's mom, hurt in shoving
- No. 12 USF women beat Cincinnati 69-65 in OT, extend streak
- Rookies Lankinen, Kurashev lead Blackhawks past Red Wings
- Rested No. 1 UConn women rout St. John's
- Kerfoot lifts NHL-leading Maple Leafs past last-place Sens
- Young scores 40, Hawks end skid, slip by Celtics 122-114
- EU takes legal steps against Hungary over NGO law
- Embiid leads 76ers past short-handed Rockets 118-113
- No. 25 Loyola Chicago hangs on to beat Valpo, 54-52
- Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
- AP PHOTOS: A day in the life of an Indian child scavenger
- Media OutReach Expands into China with Strategic Partnership with Xinhua Finance Agency
- Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed
- Trae Young scores 40 points, Hawks beat Celtics 122-114
- Yesufu scores 20 to lead Drake over Northern Iowa 77-69
- LaVine leads Bulls over Pistons in newly scheduled game
- Williams carries Wyoming over New Mexico 83-74 in OT
- Beal hits late free throws, Wizards edge Nuggets 130-120
- Unexploded bomb found in Taipei's Songshan
- Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai appeals bail denial
- AP source: Blue Jays' 1st 2 homestands in Dunedin, Florida
- Hurt scores 22 to help Duke beat Wake Forest 84-60
- Pressure mounts on Cuomo over COVID deaths at nursing homes
- BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
- Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Timberwolves 134-128 in OT
- Bailey leads No. 19 Tennessee over South Carolina, 93-73
- Mobley brothers keep No. 17 USC rolling with win over ASU
- 7 TSMC executives bought company stock in January
- Mamukelashvili carries Seton Hall past DePaul 60-52
- Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin
- Serena Williams' latest bid for 24th Grand Slam singles title ends in loss to Naomi Osaka in Australian Open semifinals
- Prim scores 29 to lead Missouri St. past S. Illinois 68-53
- Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms
- Lillard has 43, go-ahead score as Blazers edge Pelicans
- Serena stopped: Osaka beats Williams in Australian Open SF
- How China's national security law threatens Hong Kong's internet freedom
- Indiana pulls away in 2nd half, beats Minnesota 82-72
- Allen, Valanciunas lead Grizzlies past Thunder 122-113
- Today in History
- Lawmakers facing off with GameStop saga's key players
- Alston Jr. scores 26 to lead Boise St. over Utah St. 79-70
- Migrants on the move again in Mexico and Central America
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
- Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden
- Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republicans' path to power
- Jazz beat short-handed Clips 114-96 for 9th straight win
- Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
- UAE dismantles Eritrea base as it pulls back after Yemen war
- Morales hits late FTs, Wagner beats Mount St. Mary's 57-55
- Boeser leads Canucks past Flames in last of 4 straight games
- NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
- In shock move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia
- Curry and his supporting cast rally Warriors past Heat in OT
- Herbalife Nutrition Appoints First Nutrition Advisory Board member in Indonesia
- South Carolina governor awaits bill banning most abortions
- Crowded Democratic primary field vies for NYC mayor's job
- Draisaitl nets two, Oilers top Jets 3-2 to split 2-game set
- Killings surge in Syria camp housing Islamic State families
- Minister without portfolio named new Cabinet spokesman
- Asian shares mostly lower after mixed day on Wall Street
- Australian Open: Medvedev vs Tsitsipas in 2nd men's semi
- AP Interview: Myanmar troops said to be moving to cities
- NDC projects Taiwan's economy will grow by 4 percent in 2021
- Malaysian, Filipina test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine
- Australian media law raises questions about 'pay for clicks'
- White House adviser thanks Taiwan for help with chips shortage
- 'Horrible': Witnesses recall massacre in Ethiopian holy city
- Conspiracy theories during coronavirus pandemic in Europe
- Airbus lost $1.3 billion amid pandemic; expects better 2021
- US to hold virtual Quad meeting with Australia, India, Japan
- Lithuanian president: Russia sanctions 'not sufficient' so far
- Right Key Investment expands into the UK providing professional global investment solutions
- 'A standard to uphold': US set for final AmeriCup qualifiers
- Taiwan professor fined for leading research programs in China
- DIY education: Greek teacher creates TV classes for inmates
- How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?
- Police rampage targets striking railway workers in Myanmar
- Even without listening, you live in Limbaugh's media world
- Taiwan reaffirms sovereignty over Diaoyutai Islands amid increased tensions
- Pakistan: Plan to commercialize Covid vaccine sparks outcry
- Air France-KLM plunges to huge loss in pandemic-hit year
- Taiwan's pork consumption rises despite ractopamine fears
- Japan's VAIO, a leader in innovative technology, unleashes the first 3-D molded, carbon fiber laptop in the world
- The new VAIO®Z has a lighter yet durable design engineered with VAIO® TruePerformance to make mobile computing effortless
- VAIO® Build The World’s First Contoured Carbon Fiber Laptop
- Japan's VAIO, a leader in innovative technology, Build The World's First Contoured Carbon Fiber Laptop
- The new VAIO®Z has a lighter yet durable design
- Cost controls, luxury sales help Daimler weather pandemic
- EXPLAINER: What's up between Google, Facebook and Australia?
- Georgia's PM resigns over move to arrest opposition leader
- Farmers block trains in northern India to protest new laws
- Dutch lawmakers debate new law backing coronavirus curfew
- MOFA says Taiwan-US relations under Biden administration stable
- Tehran 'playing with fire' says German Foreign Minister
- 2 Belarusian journalists sent to prison for covering protest
- Bus company urges cherry blossom-watchers to visit central Taiwan farm during week
- Tiny possum creates chaos at Taiwan College Entrance Exam
- Taiwan, US break up international prostitution ring
- Bayern's Benjamin Pavard positive for coronavirus
- Taiwanese, Spanish scholars discover world's oldest Spanish-Chinese language dictionary
- German police crack down on Berlin organized crime families
- Jennifer Brady into 1st Grand Slam final at Australian Open
- The Latest: Shiffrin leads US 1-2 in 1st run of GS at worlds
- British bank Barclays resumes dividends despite profit fall
- No decision on Afghanistan pullout, says NATO chief
- Biden and congressional Democrats to unveil immigration bill
- China hits Canada for statement against arbitrary detention
- WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
- Applications for asylum in Europe drop sharply amid pandemic
- Russia: Arrest of editor-in-chief underscores 'new level' of pressure on journalists
- Rights group: Cambodia internet gateway will hurt privacy
- Lawyer: Central African Republic soccer chief is innocent
- The Latest: UK invests in studies of long COVID-19 syndrome
- Seiko Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo Olympic president
- China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in virus campaign
- Dutch prosecutors drop case of father of isolated family
- Transformed into scorer, Llorente has Atlético leading Spain
- Spain: Dozens arrested in fresh riots over rapper's jailing
- Hungary seeks citizen input on easing pandemic restrictions
- Pakistan officials say 3 climbers who went missing on K2 are dead
- Pakistan officials say 3 climbers missing on K2 are dead
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- EU moves to fine Hungary for flouting ruling on NGO law
- Cryptology Asset Group Appoints Current Head of Asset Management, Patrick Lowry, as the New CEO
- EU commissioner defends vaccine strategy as 'success in the making'
- Dortmund under pressure as it gears up for rival Schalke
- Djokovic keeps perfect record in Australian Open semifinals
- Small plane crashes into Swiss lake, pilot is rescued
- Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
- France to boost cyberdefense after hospital malware attacks
- Walmart sales still surging, but a chill may be on the way
- Iranian skier makes appeal for women's rights in her country
- Roush Fenway becomes 1st carbon neutral NASCAR team
- Taiwan likely to hike gas prices
- German court: Amazon must divulge origin of fruit, produce
- Moyes rebuilds reputation, fronts culture change at West Ham
- US reporter held by al-Qaida-linked group in Syria released
- EU commission condemns Slovenia PM for insulting journalists
- Dance teacher featured on 'Dance Moms' accused of sex abuse
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea
- Italy's 5-Stars divided over Draghi, expel 15 senators
- Lebanon court asks port blast lead investigator to step down
- US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high
- The Latest: Boat rescues in Tennessee; Louisiana seeks help
- US home construction falls 6% in January but permits up
- Afghan official: Bombing kills 2 Kabul University lecturers
- Pro-Trump former GOP chair joins US Senate race in Ohio
- Blue Jays to play 1st 2 homestands at spring site in Florida
- Zimbabwe starts administering China's Sinopharm vaccines
- 'Mercenary' donor to be sentenced in campaign finance scheme
- Taiwan minister flags improvement in auto chip supplies
- BioNTech-Pfizer originally demanded €54 per vaccine dose
- Ibrahimović and Lukaku meet again in Milan derby after spat
- Longtime publishing editor Genevieve Young dead at 89
- NFL increases salary cap minimum to $180 million
- Libya's new interim leader meets with Egyptian president
- Soccer official wants Champions League entry shared wider
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Uber, Lyft rerouted for post-pandemic profitability
- Palestinian president's rival promises vaccines for Gaza
- Former Marlins owner to reimburse government $5.5 million
- AP source: Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months
- Taiwanese brand INF celebrates love at New York Fashion Week show
- US long-term mortgage rates rise slightly; 30-year at 2.81%
- UK slaps sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
- Anti-vax at the Vatican? You might lose your job
- Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital as 'precaution'
- AP source: Sen. Cruz traveled to Mexico for family vacation
- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns his seat amid bribery investigation
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Gut-Behrami wins again, edges Shiffrin in giant slalom
- Russian court sentences activist under law on 'undesirables'
- Young Louis-Dreyfus takes over at English club Sunderland
- Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to resign seat
- UN: Huge changes in society needed to keep nature, Earth OK
- Russia expels Estonian diplomat in retaliatory step
- French, Spanish police bust thieves of rare 'purple' diamond
- Boston Symphony Orchestra taps Gail Samuel as 1st female CEO
- Finals of Billie Jean King Cup postponed amid virus concerns
- Israel returns 2 shepherds to Syria amid reports of swap
- The Latest: ACC basketball tournaments not selling tickets
- Bob Dole says he's been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
- Bomb hits Pakistani paramilitary vehicle, killing soldier
- Indians bringing back crafty left-hander Oliver Pérez
- No. 1 Florida carries ultra-high expectations into opener
- Experts warn against COVID-19 variants as states reopen
- Fate of Honest Abe statues under review in Chicago, honestly
- Osaka eyes 4th Slam title in Australian Open final vs Brady
- Cubs finalize 1-year contract with veteran reliever Workman
- Judge keeps mother, son in Capitol riot jailed pending trial
- NATO chief urges Afghan govt, Taliban to step up peace talks
- AP source: Eagles send Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks
- LPGA to have Match Play event at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas
- Minor leagues switch to 6-game series, common off day
- Kremlin rebuffs European court's demand to free Navalny
- Dolly Parton asks Tennessee not to put her statue at Capitol
- EXPLAINER: After acquittal, Trump 2024? Maybe not so fast
- Mbappé apparently caught saying in game he would 'kill' Alba
- Portugal's euthanasia law goes for constitutional review
- Ella Emhoff makes runway debut -- and yes, she's in a coat
- Religious leader sentenced for 1980s child deaths
- Blackouts continue in Mexico as energy crisis spans border
- College athletes coming together to promote change
- Proud Boys suspect's lawyers blame Trump for Capitol attack
- VIRUS TODAY: Unemployment applications in U.S. up this week
- Italy's COVID anniversary commemoration nixed by new variant
- Former Twins 2B Brian Dozier retires after 9 years in majors
- Philippine president approves amnesty program for rebels
- NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel
- Verratti could prove the key player for PSG's title chances
- Baby whale found dead on beach south of Israel's Tel Aviv
- NBA says All-Star will benefit Black colleges, COVID relief
- Serbian Orthodox Church picks ally of president as patriarch
- Oilers star McDavid reaches 500 career points 369th NHL game
- Astros' Baker gets COVID-19 vaccine after initial reticence
- UN envoy: Yemen rebels threatens peace but US offers chance
- South Carolina governor signs bill banning most abortions; state pledges to defend it against Planned Parenthood suit
- Italian judge dismisses Schwazer doping case, slams WADA
- US, Europeans urge Iran to keep allowing nuclear inspections
- 'In her DNA': Freshman Paige Bueckers already a UConn star
- Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won't run for his Senate seat
- Massive storms, outages force tough decisions amid pandemic
- US reverts to targeted immigration enforcement under Biden
- In U-turn, feds defend including undocumented in House count
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Senior EU official tours migrant camp during visit to Bosnia
- Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly
- Lew Krausse, who started Brewers' inaugural game, dies at 77
- Report slams Chicago response to unrest after Floyd's death
- Pelosi says bipartisan panel should investigate Capitol riot
- Judge dismisses Georgia lawsuit by transgender fire chief
- Strasburg in 'preparation mode' as Nationals start workouts
- South Dakota's attorney general charged with misdemeanor careless driving after he struck, killed pedestrian on highway
- Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto has fracture in right thumb
- Brazilian forward Pepê to join Porto from Gremio
- Red Sox's Sale not looking too far ahead after elbow surgery
- Investor Icahn signals interest in buying FirstEnergy stock
- Stars-Lightning postponed, 4th straight in Dallas called off
- South Dakota's attorney general charged in fatal crash
- Indians' Bieber slowed by COVID-19, not yet at training camp
- Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games
- "Mr. Kitty" goes virtually to Washington over GameStop saga
- LaJoie gets fast start in first race with Spire Motorsports
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- NFL to test new position-specific helmet designed for pros
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Falcons clear cap space by releasing veterans Allen, Bailey
- Playing 2 seasons in 1 year could take toll on FCS players
- Pro Fighters League raises $65 million for growth, expansion
- Solicitor finds no fault with Baltimore prosecutor's travel
- Europa League Glance
- Divides in parent opinion complicate school reopening push
- NASA says a rover has landed on Mars to mine for evidence of whether life once existed there
- New Research From SugarCRM Reveals a Customer Relationship Crisis
- Counsell counting on Brewers hitters to bounce back
- Widespread power outages, icy conditions hobble food supply
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Officials: 8-year-old Honduran migrant drowned in Rio Grande
- Florida man who flew massive Confederate flag found dead
- Former WWE wrestlers take brain damage case to Supreme Court
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Police: Man with 2 knives confronts deputies, fatally shot
- RHP Trevor Rosenthal reaches $11M, one-year deal with A's
- Walmart, SunPower fall; Twilio, Cheesecake Factory rise
- Donations pour in to rebuild Newman's camp for sick kids
- Written off after Arenado trade, Rox look to 'shock world'
- Nicaragua creates Ministry of Extraterrestrial Space Affairs
- Algerian president dissolves parliament, frees prisoners
- Easy does it: MLB pitchers prepare for usual 162-game grind
- 2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call
- Brewers sign reliever Brad Boxberger to minor league deal
- Braves' Soroka eager to push his return from Achilles injury
- Europa League Glance
- Fitzpatrick takes early lead as Riviera proves tough test
- BC-US--Index, US
- 'Holy smokes': Padres rave about Tatis Jr.'s big contract
- Malnourished, neglected horses up for adoption after seizure
- Angels' Ohtani having more fun, still chasing 2-way dreams
- State Dept. says Biden administration ready to meet with Iran, other participants in 2015 nuclear deal
- Business Highlights
- Britain to push for speedier vaccines at G-7 leaders meeting
- Mariners thrilled to have 'Big Maple' back in Seattle
- Nestle selling North American bottled-water brands for $4.3B
- US says it's ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal
- After solid Twins debut, Maeda aims to finish even stronger
- Yanks' Cole: Players concerned about lack of competitiveness
- Officials: US rescinds Trump move to enforce UN sanctions on Iran, eases travel restrictions on Iranian diplomats at UN
- Kansas lawmaker accused of past abuse gets written warning
- No. 15 OSU women score 23-plus in each quarter to top Purdue
- Marta scores as Brazil defeats Argentina 4-1
- Yellen warns against paring Biden's $1.9 trillion package
- Literary group: Trump suit settlement protects journalists
- Canada lawmakers to vote on accusing China of genocide
- Michigan, AD Warde Manuel agree on 5-year contract extension
- Judge clears man who served 15 years for Detroit firebombing
- Texas prices for lodging, necessities skyrocket amid storm
- Biden withdraws Trump's restoration of UN sanctions on Iran
- Georgia House Republicans push to ban Sunday early voting
- Rangers RHP Arihara starts transition to majors from Japan
- MATCHDAY: Wolves-Leeds in EPL; Lyon aims for 1st in France
- Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Ford loses track of dangerous air bags, forcing 2 recalls
- Mexico finds clandestine burial pits in north, Gulf coast
- Grand jury rejects charges against officer in teen's death
- Bully, or just Queens tough? Criticism piles up for Cuomo
- Texas crisis has governor facing big backer: energy industry
- Myanmar: First protester dies in rallies against military takeover
- Groups file court challenge of Maryland's internet ad tax
- Side-arming O'Day joins Yankees thriving on guile, not gas
- Vetter continues its successful performance at the 2021 CMO Leadership Awards
- NHL moves up start of outdoor game to avoid bright sunshine
- Giants beat Solano in arbitration; Happ, Cubs go to hearing
- CFL commissioner says league is committed to play in 2021
- Aaron Kromer is 7th assistant to leave Rams' coaching staff
- With Germán back, Boone discusses deleted Instagram post
- Cornwall scores 22 to lead Gardner-Webb over Radford 77-49
- Arrest in Asian woman's shoving that Olivia Munn spotlighted
- GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'
- Patberg, No. 14 Indiana women edge No. 11 Michigan 70-65
- Thompson scores 21 to lift Campbell past Hampton 76-57
- Australian leader urges Facebook to lift its news blockade
- Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums
- Rose Lavelle's 2nd-half goal lifts US past Canada 1-0
- Osaka's coach: Her enthusiasm to play is 'beautiful to see'
- Inside Europe 19.02.2021
- Florida man charged with plotting attack on Trump supporters
- The Latest: Medvedev plays Tsitsipas in Australian semifinal
- Capitals get goals 3 ways, beat Sabres for 2nd straight win
- Kia and Hyundai recovering from days-long network outages
- Vermont tops UMBC 80-71, on cusp of 5th straight AEC title
- Asian stocks step back from record highs on rising bond yields, weak US data
- Jarry stops 31 shots, Penguins shut down Islanders 4-1
- French senator calls on government to allow Taiwan into Interpol
- US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
- Palmieri scores twice, Devils beat Bruins 3-2
- Healthy Elvis shuts out Predators as Blue Jackets win 3-0
- Matthews pads NHL goals lead, Maple Leafs rout Senators 7-3
- Lliteras leads Longwood over Charleston Southern 70-62
- Rangers top Flyers 3-2 in shootout to stop 4-game skid
- Matthews scores 15th, 16th to pad NHL lead, Maple Leafs roll
- Gonzales, Harding lift BYU women over No. 16 Zags 61-56
- US lawmakers introduce bill to restore Taiwan's observer status in WHO
- QB Joe Milton enters transfer portal, leaving Michigan
- Yellen says US will keep tariffs on China in place for now
- Powell leads Raptors to 110-96 win over skidding Bucks
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Perron scores in overtime to lift Blues past Sharks, 3-2
- Oregon State pulls away with 2nd half run to beat Utah 74-56
- Washington leads Illinois St. over Bradley 88-71
- Skipper-Brown lifts E. Illinois over Murray St. 68-59
- Australian Open Results
- Late rally lifts Belmont past Jacksonville St. 63-59
- Taiwan indigenous drone crashes in Taitung
- Yushan view from weather station arouses envy in Taiwanese netizens
- Taiwan signs deals for nearly 20 million doses of COVID vaccines
- Corey Kispert leads No. 1 Gonzaga past Saint Mary's, 87-65
- Wagner scores 20, No. 3 Michigan handles Rutgers 71-64
- Jones scores 24 to carry S. Utah past Sacramento St. 88-69
- Kispert, No. 1 Gonzaga keep rolling, beat Saint Mary's 87-65
- Taylor leads Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 79-57
- Freeman carries Tennessee St. past Tennessee Tech 91-86
- Lohner carries BYU past Pacific 80-52
- Uber drivers entitled to labor benefits, UK top court rules
- Calcaterra lifts San Diego past Santa Clara 71-60
- Tributes, performances galore at 'Premio Lo Nuestro' awards
- Brown scores 31 to lift Weber St. over N. Arizona 92-59
- King scores 24 to lead E. Kentucky past UT Martin 89-72
- E. Washington defeats Montana 90-76
- 10 years after Christchurch quake, survivors share stories
- Markusson leads Loyola Marymount past San Francisco 68-63
- President Joe Biden signals US return to world stage
- Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South
- Quick has 20 saves, Kings beat Coyotes 3-2 in shootout
- Harry and Meghan finalize split as 'working members' of royal family
- Winthrop tops High Point 76-70 to win Big South
- Today in History
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal
- Biden rolling out plan for $4 billion global vaccine effort
- US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy
- No. 25 SDSU beats Fresno State 67-53 for 7th straight win
- Butler's 3rd straight triple-double paces Heat past Kings
- Malaysian top court rules news portal guilty of contempt
- Asia stocks follow Wall St. down after weaker US jobs data
- Lithuanian president: 'The EU needs a clear strategy for relations with Russia'
- GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'
- Wild snap two-game losing streak with 3-1 win over Ducks
- World leaders applaud US formal return to Paris climate pact
- Nets rout short-handed Lakers for 5th straight victory
- Biden to lay out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit
- Brother says young woman shot by police last week during a protest against the coup in Myanmar has died
- Williams career-high 32 sparks WSU to romp over Cal 82-51
- Old habits imperil Iraq as doctors warn of second virus wave
- Defense shines as Portland St. routs Idaho 84-64
- DA son seeks release of father imprisoned in fatal '81 heist
- Pandemic restaurant closures produce glut of used equipment
- Massive breach fuels calls for US action on cybersecurity
- Doctors race to find, vaccinate vulnerable homebound people
- Afghanistan: Why NATO's indecision could be a precursor to civil war
- Duarte, Richardson lift Oregon over Colorado 60-56
- Defense shines as Portland St. routs Idaho 84-64
- Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
- Taiwan reports one imported COVID case from Indonesia
- South Korea to slap anti-dumping tariffs on steel products from Taiwan
- US congressional commission hears how to deter China from invading Taiwan
- Kasatkina wins 3rd WTA Tour event with victory in Melbourne
- Gunfire in Somali capital ahead of protest over delayed vote
- 3 of 45 pilot whales survive mass stranding in Indonesia
- Beam me up? Bavarian governor eyes top job after Merkel
- The African continent has surpassed 100,000 known COVID-19 deaths as few vaccines have yet arrived
- Africa reaches 100,000 known COVID-19 deaths as danger grows
- EXPLAINER: A trickier NCAA bracket in this unusual season
- No. 7 Virginia visits Duke in season's lone ACC meeting
- Mertens, Sabalenka combine for Australian Open doubles title
- Column: NBA makes the wrong call on All-Star Game
- Taiwan research team develops rapid COVID-19 antibody test kit
- Facebook makes a power move in Australia - and may regret it
- Inside the All-Star voting numbers: The NBA is a tough crowd
- Doc-umentary to showcase life and career of Mike Emrick
- Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
- Taiwan leads Asia in green energy: President Tsai
- Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy
- Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
- Taiwan's indigenous artists spread the word in Vancouver
- Most World Cup qualifying matches in Asia to be postponed
- More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
- US seizes more than 11 million fake Chinese N95 masks
- BC-GLF--Genesis Invitational Scores
- NBA All-Star Rosters
- Taiwan hospital reopens after domestic COVID cluster killed 1
- What is the EU's stand on the Kashmir conflict?
- 'Alone': How Italian town with 1st known virus death fared
- China considers new actions to lift flagging birthrate
- Britain's Prince Philip spends third night in hospital
- Honda taps tech expert as chief to steer in ecological times
- Ohmyhome Officially Launches Renovations Services to Expand End-to-end Service Line-up
- UK vows to share vaccines, but details thin as G-7 meets
- Red Cross concerned over rebel offensive in central Yemen
- Taiwan reshuffles top defense and China policy officials
- UK top court rules Uber drivers are workers, not self employed, in decision with big implications for its business model
- Taiwan to receive first batch of COVID vaccines as early as next week
- UK top court: Uber drivers are workers, not self employed
- The Latest: Sinovac delivers 1 million doses to Hong Kong
- India police: 3 police, 3 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting
- Germany commemorates victims of racist shooting, 1 year on
- The Latest: Pinturault takes big lead in GS at ski worlds
- China says it lost 4 troops in 2020 India border clash
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 2/22/2021
- Personal reflections on secretary of state I admire most: William Stanton
- Dutch government in 2-pronged bid to save coronavirus curfew
- EU to double COVAX vaccine funding to 1 billion euros
- Australian Open Results
- Medvedev tops Tsitsipas in Australia to reach 2nd Slam final
- Ryan Shawcross leaves Stoke to pursue move to MLS
- Australian Open: Osaka and Brady to meet in women's final
- Queensland beats archrivals in Super Rugby Australia opener
- Nine Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on day of Cabinet reshuffle
- UN report: South Sudan's violence 'worse' than in civil war
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Denmark restricts its border with Germany
- Lebanese port blast investigator formally told he is removed
- Germany sees drop in virus cases flatten as variant surges
- 'Mom, can I buy stocks?' GameStop provides teachable moment
- Indian court orders climate activist to jail custody
- Buckingham Place says Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties and he will lose honorary military appointments
- It's final: Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals
- Spanish PM censures rioting in split with coalition partner
- US: Aid pause to Ethiopia no longer linked to dam dispute
- Woman shot protesting Myanmar military takeover dies
- Tanzania's COVID-denying leader urges prayer as cases climb
- Gut-Behrami's homes in Italy helped her to ski worlds golds
- Dutch finance minister's skating tweet lands him on thin ice
- Bayern midfielder Tolisso out for 3 months with thigh injury
- Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Man gets 3 years for driving truck toward BLM protestors
- Czechs tighten restrictions amid surge of new virus variant
- Opinion: Message from Munich: Resilience is the foundation of trans-Atlantic security
- 2 dead, 3 injured in attack at German psychiatric hospital
- Water leaks indicate new damage at Fukushima nuclear plant
- US coach Pellegrino Matarazzo extends contract at Stuttgart
- Zidane praises Mbappe for hat trick at Camp Nou
- Belarus journalist on trial over report on protester's death
- German Black Forest fugitive sentenced to 3 years in prison
- Canada vows to be next country to go after Facebook to pay for news
- Minnesota House rejects security fund for officers' trials
- States remain split on guns in capitols after armed protests
- South Africa's president fights own party over corruption
- VIRUS DIARY: It's mud, mud everywhere in UK's 3rd lockdown
- Vatican projects nearly 50M-euro deficit due to COVID losses
- UK's MI6 apologizes for past treatment of LGBT spies
- Russia's new team name, flag agreed for next 2 Olympic Games
- Biden to visit Mich. vaccine plant as winter throws a curve
- Nonprofits step up to protect fertility for cancer patients
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Marlins pitching prospect Cabrera sidelined with arm ailment
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- UN rights experts concerned over India's changes in Kashmir
- US existing home sales, median price rose in January
- Jordan says troops kill 2 drug smugglers near Syria border
- UN asks Emirates for 'proof of life' for missing princess
- AP source: Taijuan Walker, Mets strike $20M, 2-year deal
- Endangered marsupial born in Wroclaw Zoo in Poland -- again
- Tuchel urges Pulisic to 'stay positive' amid limited minutes
- UK COVID-19 infections falling as govt mulls easing lockdown
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Texas governor's biggest donors: Energy industry that failed
- Israel says Equatorial Guinea to move embassy to Jerusalem
- EXPLAINER: Why Spaniards are rioting over rapper's jailing
- Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus
- Mickey's flashy dress, glowing castle mark Disney World 50th
- South Carolina's abortion law challenged in court on 2nd day
- No cat-astrophe: Police find kittens in 'suspicious package'
- Faivre saves gold for France as Pinturault falters in GS
- South Africa: Australia got facts wrong over canceled tour
- VIRUS TODAY: Winter weather impacting U.S. vaccination plans
- The Latest: Fans OK for all rounds of men's NCAA tournament
- Marilyn Manson investigated in alleged domestic violence
- Magnitude 4.2 earthquake in rural Oklahoma at Kansas border
- Toomey, who once unified the GOP, now on the outs over Trump
- Texas grid operators say system back to normal operations nearly week after 4 million lost power, but outages remain
- AP source: Panthers cut Boston, 2 others to save cap space
- NCAA allows limited fan attendance at men's tournament games
- France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont tests positive for COVID-19
- White House says winter weather has temporarily delayed shipment of 6 million coronavirus vaccine doses
- Fat Boys member, radio host Prince Markie Dee dies at 52
- Judge says lawyer who killed her son also tracked Sotomayor
- Russia steps in, trying to aid stalled Afghan peace process
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic targeted with ethnic insults in Serbia
- Dad of Connecticut teen killed by police sues officer, town
- Serbian pop singer popular in Balkans dies of coronavirus
- Daytona 500 win lands McDowell more sponsorship money
- Ex-Cyclones DB Deon Broomfield returning to coach safeties
- GOP source: Priebus mulling run for Wisconsin governor
- West Virginia-Texas, Texas Tech-Kansas top Big 12 slate
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- AP source: Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano to test free agency
- Women dressed as elderly caught trying to get COVID-19 shot
- Hurricanes' Chris Lykes unlikely to play again this season
- Ukraine sanctions politician and Putin ally Medvedchuk
- Italy: Holocaust survivor's plug for vaccine sparks hatred
- Pentagon chief urges immediate reduction in Taliban violence
- Green Beret pleads not guilty in deadly bowling alley attack
- Indians manager Francona had surgery for toe staph infection
- Bauer-less Reds fall back on the familiar for rotation
- Toronto's lockdown extended until at least March 8
- International observers to monitor Albania’s April 25 polls
- YouTube removes Ohio committee video, citing misinformation
- French soccer league slams 'climate of hate' on social media
- Federal Reserve sees modest pickup in hiring this month
- Trump repeats election claims in interviews, is unchallenged
- Former baseball player Johnny Damon faces resisting charge
- Mariners finalize 2-year deal with reliever Ken Giles
- Eritrea calls AP story on Tigray massacre 'outrageous lies'
- Judge suspends South Carolina law banning most abortions for 14 days, pending detailed court hearing on legal challenge
- Algeria frees imprisoned journalist, pro-democracy activists
- Widow of man killed in South Dakota AG crash plans to sue
- Italy probes vaccine scams even as officials court offers
- Scherzer's ankle keeping him off mound in deal's last spring
- UN envoy meets east-based Libya commander in push for unity
- Minnesota loses Kalscheur for 3-4 weeks with broken finger
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- At Australian Open, Djokovic chases 18th Slam, Medvedev 1st
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- MLB has 0.3% positive COVID-19 rate during intake testing
- NFL teams brace for tight budgets with likely salary cap cut
- Rich Hill hopes to help Rays take winning to another level
- NCAA grants referral of Louisville infractions case to IARP
- Red beard returns: Turner glad to be back with Dodgers
- Tigers agree to minor league deal with Peralta
- More charges against Chinese scientist in visa fraud case
- Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover
- Logano wants peace at Penske following Daytona 500 crash
- Murder charge dropped against Al Sharpton's half-brother
- Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting
- Boone prefers Germán be the one who suggests talk with Yanks
- Rockets-Pacers game postponed because of Texas storm
- Wolfsburg consolidates Champions League qualification place
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- JFK's Harvard sweater sold at auction for more than $85,000
- Deere, Applied Materials rise; Rackspace, Facebook fall
- Happ beats Cubs in arbitration; teams finish with 5-4 record
- Kim and Kanye: Tales of an uber celeb marriage gone wrong
- 'Kimye' is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West
- Twins finalize $2M deal with starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker
- Packers release LB Christian Kirksey, OT Rick Wagner
- Veteran RHP Ross signs minor league deal with Rangers
- Business Highlights
- Weather experts: Lack of planning caused cold catastrophe
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Iglesias' penalty gives Betis 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga
- NFL's Kamara races into NASCAR as a team sponsor at Daytona
- 'Insatiable' Crosby hungry as ever as 1,000th game arrives
- Own goal gives Wolves 1-0 win over Leeds in Premier League
- Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee
- In New Mexico, Democrats push to preserve abortion rights
- 6 more linked to Oath Keepers charged in Capitol attack
- Warrants: Ex-deputy sexually assaulted woman while on duty
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Officials investigate suspicious package at Line 3 protests
- School board asks high court to review transgender policy
- White Sox newcomer Hendriks eager to lock down closer role
- Todd Frazier agrees to minor league deal with Pirates
- Sam Burns sets big target with another low round at Riviera
- Aari McDonald, No. 10 Arizona earn hard-fought win over Cal
- Argentine health minister resigns amid vaccine scandal
- Appeal over dictionary use denied in U.Va. lacrosse slaying
- Pressure can be a concern with baseball's top prospects
- Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities
- Will voters remember? Cruz trip tests durability of scandal
- Tahoe setting is 'mic drop' moment for outdoor NHL games
- EXPLAINER: How have storms affected COVID-19 vaccinations?
- Twins pitchers again in prove-it mode, starting with Berrios
- After lost COVID-19 season, Red Sox LHP Rodríguez a full go
- Padres' Lamet feels 100% after arm ailment ended his season
- UN gives green light to fund Lebanon tribunal for 2021
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Isaiah Thomas returns to score 19 points, US beats Bahamas
- Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh
- Phil Mickelson returns to seniors with appearance in Arizona
- Request to allow abortion waiting period in Tennessee denied
- Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
- Brazil's Bolsonaro taps general to head state-run oil giant
- AP source: Brett Gardner returns to Yanks for $4M contract
- Yankees add extroverted Taillon, introvert nicknamed Klubot
- Activist charged with felony stemming from Kenosha protests
- Tennessee adds veterans Garner, Martinez to defensive staff
- Texas water shortages persist, 'fragile' power grid returns to life
- Google fires AI manager who protested her peer's departure
- Inspector general reviews Trump relocation of Space Command
- Russia: Alexei Navalny's sentence upheld by Moscow court
- Irwin scores 17 in 4th, No. 23 SDSU women beat NDSU 86-78
- US sees Facebook dispute as a matter between companies and Australia -State Dept
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Judge rejects Rep. Devin Nunes defamation suit against CNN
- Georgia St. defeats Troy 80-66
- Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Wright St. 81-75
- Flowers lifts South Alabama past Appalachian St. 65-63
- Auschwitz to Geppersdorf: Shining a light on a little-known death march
- Thailand: PM survives another no-confidence vote
- KMT opposition to new national emblem symbolic of party rooted in past
- Munoz carries Longwood past Charleston Southern 64-58
- Delayed trial of Women v US Soccer pushed back to June 15
- Johnston scores 24 to carry Stetson past Jacksonville 91-75
- Military training jet crashes in woods near Alabama airport
- Carter leads Long Beach St. over Cal Poly 64-60
- Vucevic has triple-double, Magic rally to beat Warriors
- Eswatini king recovers from COVID-19 with drug sent by Taiwan
- Niederreiter, Hurricanes pull away to beat Blackhawks 5-3
- Dungee scores 38, No. 18 Arkansas women beat Ole Miss 84-74
- Patric Hornqvist scores twice, Panthers rout Red Wings 7-2
- Murray's 50 points power Nuggets past crumbling Cavaliers
- Defense shines as Dayton beats Saint Louis 76-53
- Red Sox to send Royals $2.8 million in Benintendi trade
- Niederreiter scores twice, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 5-3
- Kemba Walker scores 28 in return, Celtics down Hawks 121-109
- Myanmar protests: Police fire live rounds at demonstrators
- Junior Joseph, Gist lead Iona over Monmouth 91-86
- Onyenwere, Miller lead No. 8 UCLA in rout of No. 13 Oregon
- Melancon guaranteed $3M by Padres, can earn $11M for 2 years
- Corbin scores 16 to carry Winthrop over High Point 71-63
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- Embiid scores career-high 50 points to lead 76ers past Bulls
- Taiwan envoy congratulates new Italian prime minister
- US president's economic adviser thanks Taiwan for help with auto chips
- Pipkins carries Fort Wayne over Cleveland St. 75-68
- California man charged with trying to help terrorist group
- Joel Embiid scores career-high 50 points, 76ers beat Bulls
- Bucks snap 5-game skid with 98-85 victory over Thunder
- Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
- Sawamura guaranteed $3M by Red Sox, could earn $6.75M
- No. 25 Missouri State women holds off Bradley 62-56
- Paul has 19 assists, Suns rally to beat Pelicans 132-114
- Romo can earn bonuses for appearances, closing with A's
- Kirk scores 19 to lift UIC past Green Bay 61-58
- Ali scores 20 to lift Akron over Ball St. 88-79
- US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP
- Ben Rhodes sweeps Daytona with 2 Truck Series victories
- Madut scores 23 to lead Hawaii over CSU Northridge 75-74
- Nicholls sets program record for points in 87-3
- Jake McGee guaranteed $5 million in 2-year deal with Giants
- US must be 'crystal clear' it will not allow China to invade Taiwan
- Scheierman leads S. Dakota St. over North Dakota St. 68-67
- Judge denies injunction request by MSU women's swimmers
- Jackson scores 20 to carry Toledo over Buffalo 80-70
- Basquiat work set to be most expensive Western painting auctioned in Asia
- Retired Taiwanese military officials indicted for passing intel to China
- Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Kennesaw St. 76-62
- Nesbitt carries Kansas City over Denver 68-57
- Thailand's prime minister survives no-confidence vote
- Overton leads Utah Valley past New Mexico St. 69-66
- Raptors score last 11 to defeat Timberwolves 86-81
- Maldonado lifts Wyoming over New Mexico 79-67
- Oilers beat Flames 2-1 to open home-and-home series
- Midtgaard carries Grand Canyon over California Baptist 71-61
- Dotsenko lifts Tarleton State over Dixie St. 77-59
- Ndefo scores 19 to lead St. Peter's over Marist 59-54
- Today in History
- Baker scores 23 to lift UC Irvine past CS Fullerton 89-78
- Hamilton scores 18 to carry UNLV over San Jose St. 76-60
- Luna Rossa leads Team UK 5-1 in AmCup challenger final
- Carmakers face new reality amid global chip shortage
- Alston Jr. scores 23 to lead Boise St. over Utah St. 81-77
- Pile, Robinson lift Omaha over North Dakota 72-62
- Laurent Brossoit makes 29 saves, Jets beat Canucks 2-0
- 10 years after quake, Christ Church Cathedral finally rising
- Clippers edge Jazz 116-112, snap Utah's 9-game win streak
- Cruz trip tests durability of scandal, memory of voters
- Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway.
- Taiwan opposition leader announces 'kingmaker' re-election bid
- Extreme weather testing Biden's disaster management skills
- UC Santa Barbara defeats CSU Bakersfield 71-66
- Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
- Dan Carter to retire from all rugby at 38
- Pickett hits 5 3s, scores 19; UC Riverside beats UCSD 81-75
- The Latest: Osaka vs. Brady in Australian Open women's final
- Taiwan's KMT collects enough signatures for referendums to progress
- Afghan police: 3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5, wound 2
- Bird flu: Russia registers first human case of AH5N8
- Powdering sleeping beauty's nose: Virus eases Louvre works
- Taiwan’s Foxconn Group to roll out 3 electric vehicles by end of 2021
- UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for virus jabs
- Taiwan’s TSMC says development of 3 nm chips ahead of schedule
- Myanmar anti-coup protesters honor woman shot dead by police
- Taiwan workers received slightly higher monthly salary in 2020
- The Latest: UK urges Sec Council to push for pause in wars
- Moscow court considers opposition leader Navalny's appeal
- Moscow court rejects Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his prison sentence
- NASA's Perseverance rover roams Mars with Taiwanese at controls
- Alexei Navalny fined for 'defaming' Russian veteran
- Taiwanese man cheated parents out of NT$165,000 with fake diplomas
- Taiwan revises economic growth for 2021 to highest level in 7 years
- The Latest: Liensberger leads 1st slalom run at ski worlds
- WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
- Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady in Australian Open final for 4th Grand Slam title
- Australian Open Women's Champions
- Australian Open: No 1 Djokovic vs No 4 Medvedev in final
- Australian Open Multiple Champions
- Australian PM warns of 'culture problem' after allegations of rape in parliament
- Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son
- Hand-holding but no hugs: UK OKs some nursing home visits
- Australian Open Results
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Doctor says 5 killed in Somalia's election-related violence
- Taiwan mourns ‘Uncle Kun-pin’ who put spotlight on plight of rice farmers
- Hard quarantine didn't stop Brady in Australia; Osaka did
- Cricketer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of PSL start
- Indian activist Disha Ravi denied bail over protest 'toolkit'
- Two anti-coup protesters in Myanmar have died after riot police fired at them with live rounds, local media reports
- Foxconn chairman says expects 'limited impact' from chip shortage on clients
- Biden's 1st month was about erasing the mark of 'former guy'
- Biden's 1st month was about erasing the mark of 'former guy'
- No bail for Indian climate activist over farmer protests
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Italy: Pope, others hail health workers on COVID anniversary
- Krejcikova and Ram win 2nd Australian Open title in 3 years
- Southern Baptists divided over politics, race, LGBTQ policy
- US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
- What's safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don't shed masks yet
- UN says malnutrition 'very critical' in Ethiopia's Tigray
- Boy Scouts celebrate the first group of female Eagle Scouts
- Maryland police reform would repeal officer job protections
- Two Democratic governors see stars dimmed by virus woes
- Oil spill stains Israeli shoreline; investigations underway
- Pakistanis seeking disappeared Baluch relatives end sit-in
- Mount nets penalty to give Chelsea 1-1 draw at Southampton
- Groups to march in Taipei Sunday to commemorate Feb. 28 Incident
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Dozens protest in support of anti-migrant group in Paris
- New legislation would protect drivers who hit protestors
- SPHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Rebooted: Liensberger ends Shiffrin’s gold streak in slalom
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for GOP senator
- English Results
- English Summaries
- Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for GOP senator
- 6N: France players Haouas, Villiere test positive for virus
- Europe applauds Biden's approach, stresses cooperation
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Warmer temps bring relief as cold-weary South starts cleanup
- Abi's late goal earns Saint-Etienne 1-1 home draw with Reims
- Mexican national extradited to NY on sex trafficking charges
- Enrollment at US community colleges plummets amid pandemic
- Italian vessels rescue 47 migrants after small boat capsizes
- Tribes have high hopes as Haaland confirmation hearing nears
- Pandemic makes prostitution taboo in Nevada's legal brothels
- A Moscow court has fined Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a defamation case involving a World War II veteran
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Defender Ryan Shawcross signs with Beckham's Inter Miami
- Lazio moves 4th in Italy with 1-0 win over Sampdoria
- Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital
- Frankfurt beats Bayern 2-1 to reinvigorate Bundesliga race
- Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street bull, dies at 80
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Nico Hischier returns to Devils' lineup, is named captain
- Space station launch honors 'Hidden Figures' mathematician
- Levante ends Atlético's 11-game unbeaten streak in league
- Abbas orders Palestinian public freedoms boosted before vote
- Spain braces for 5th night of protests for imprisoned rapper
- A 'huge resounding' success: Shiffrin medals in all 4 events
- U.N. nuclear chief arrives in Iran ahead of deadline
- Indians ace Bieber reports to camp after COVID-19 bout
- 10-man West Brom draws 0-0 at Burnley in Premier League
- The Latest: Blue Jackets get green light for limited crowds
- American midfielder Holmes scores twice for Huddersfield
- Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas
- Customs inspectors find cocaine-coated corn flakes in Ohio
- Ex-deputy acquitted in incident that led to cries of racism
- Iraqi officials: Rockets strike north air base, one injured
- Owusu scores 24, leading No. 9 Maryland past Minnesota 94-62
- Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins
- Karachi starts PSL title defense with easy win vs Quetta
- Devoe, Georgia Tech, dominate 1st half, swamp Miami 89-60
- German police arrest man suspected of sending package bombs
- Everton's 1st Anfield win since 1999 adds to Liverpool woes
- Forbes near-perfect shooting sends UCF past Tulane 84-81
- Henry leads Michigan State rally over Indiana in 78-71 win
- Nwandu's late bucket lifts Niagara past Siena in 64-62 win
- UN experts: Trump ally, UAE firms violated Libya sanctions
- Yemen: Tribal leaders say Houthis kill 5 from allied tribe
- Lafrenière scores 2nd of season, Rangers beat Capitals 4-1
- Sabres snap 4-game losing streak, end Devils 3-game run
- Jackson, Kentucky win 3rd in row, top No. 19 Tennessee 70-55
- Summers leads Navy past American 72-60
- Prominent Greek actor-director arrested, charged with rape
- Pirates prospect Priester already daydreaming about PNC Park
- More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years
- Shackelford's 27 helps No. 8 Alabama hold off Vandy, 82-78
- Gillespie, Robinson-Earl lead No. 10 Villanova past UConn
- Gardner's return won't displace Frazier as starter in left
- James Madison dominates spring football opener 52-0
- Wind wreaks havoc at Riviera, delays Genesis Invitational
- Richardson, Cummings lead Colgate over Boston U. 82-72
- Daly, Hall lift Saint Joseph's past La Salle 91-82 in OT
- Protesters revive demands for Armenian government to resign
- Charleston uses Jesper's 38 to beat D-II Columbus St. in OT
- Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm
- As 'Kimye' become Kim and Kanye, will it stay peaceful?
- Boeheim scores 29, Syracuse rallies from 20 down in 2nd half
- Aldama scores 27 to lead Loyola (MD) over Lehigh 75-47
- Ronsiek scores 27, Creighton tops No. 19 DePaul women 83-72
- Hellems, Seabron lead balanced N.C. State past Wake Forest
- Smiths lead No. 20 Missouri to 93-78 win over South Carolina
- Safford, Godwin lead Wofford over W. Carolina 80-56
- Braun’s 3 lifts No. 23 Kansas over No. 15 Texas Tech 67-61
- Kroger is latest victim of third-party software data breach
- MATCHDAY: Man City at Arsenal; Ibra, Lukaku in Milan derby
- Allmendinger back at Daytona in 1st Cup race since 2018
- Wofford wins program's 1st February game, 31-14 over Mercer
- Brown's late layup sends The Citadel past VMI 75-74
- North Dakota routs S. Illinois in a spring season opener
- Martinez, No. 19 WVU women hold off TCU, Heard 81-78
- Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe
- Pope visits Holocaust survivor in Rome home to thank her
- Brown, Porter lead Weber St. past N. Arizona 74-52
- Burford carries Elon over William & Mary 75-54
- Pau Gasol denies reports of deal with Barcelona
- No. 24 Northwestern women defeat Wisconsin 67-54
- Gurley scores 24 to carry Furman over Mercer 70-60
- Biden pays a visit to ailing former GOP Sen. Bob Dole
- Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance
- Pippen scores 25 to lift Kent St. over E. Michigan 64-51
- Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver
- Knight III, Jones carry S. Utah past Sacramento St. 77-57
- Lafreniere scores 2nd NHL goal, Rangers beat Capitals 4-1
- Furman dominates Western Carolina 35-7
- Holmes, ETSU mount comeback 24-17 win over Samford
- Baughman's late TD pass lifts Elon past Davidson 26-23
- Analysis: Already a star, on court and off, Osaka eyes more
- New Hampshire holds off UMass Lowell 69-67 for 3rd seed
- Top-ranked UConn women win in 1st visit to Xavier 83-32
- Quinnipiac defeats Rider 80-64
- Jones lifts Florida A&M over NC A&T 71-57
- Fairleigh Dickinson defeats Mount St. Mary's 76-71 in OT
- Fulham helps PL survival bid by beating Sheffield United 1-0
- Scott scores 16 to lead Portland St. over Idaho 71-40
- No. 5 Illinois dominates Minnesota 94-63 for 7th win in row
- No. 13 West Virginia rallies from 19 down, tops No. 12 Texas
- Louisiana sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in a New Orleans suburb
- Haarms scores 21 to carry BYU over Loyola Marymount 88-71
- Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb
- Florida rides early eruption to down Georgia 70-63
- Green leads Old Dominion over UAB 65-58
- No. 5 Illinois routs Minnesota 94-63 for 7th straight win
- Thomas scores 27 as hot-shooting LSU scorches Auburn 104-80
- Price, Posey, MLBers who opted out for virus excited for '21
- Oduro scores 27 to lead George Mason over VCU 79-76 in OT
- Crockrell carries Pacific over Portland 80-58
- Coming home: Padres' Musgrove wears No. 44 to honor Peavy
- Aiken Jr. leads Eastern Washington over Montana 90-76
- Caldwell scores 13 to carry Army over Holy Cross 69-65
- Goncalves leads South Alabama past Appalachian St. 56-54
- Thomas scores 16 to lead Georgia St. over Troy 65-53
- Townsend lifts No. 16 Gonzaga women past San Diego 69-47
- USA Basketball ends AmeriCup prelims 6-0, tops Mexico 96-75
- Mets sign Taijuan Walker, move Noah Syndergaard to 60-day IL
- Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past Oral Roberts 86-84
- Green III scores 16 to lead Bryant past Merrimack 60-58
- Potter scores 20 to lead Morehead St. over UT Martin 79-69
- Greene lifts Stony Brook past Albany 59-43
- Hawkins leads St. Francis (BKN) past Sacred Heart 88-76
- Williams scores 40, leads WSU over Stanford in 3 OTs, 85-76
- Miller leads UNC Greensboro over Chattanooga 60-55
- Gilyard, Francis lift Richmond past Duquesne 79-72
- Red Wings hold off Panthers 2-1 after Brome's 1st NHL goal
- Davis carries Detroit over Robert Morris 80-61
- Cruz scores 17 off bench, Fairfield beats Canisius 66-53
- Belmont defeats Tennessee Tech 90-66 to secure OVC crown
- John Gosden-trained Mishriff wins Saudi Cup
- Smith scores 22 to lead E. Illinois past Austin Peay 76-69
- Ivey, Stefanovic help Purdue pull away, beat Nebraska 75-58
- McGuirl does it all to end K-State skid by beating TCU
- Workman scores 33 to lift Jacksonville past Stetson 86-82
- White scores 21 to lift Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 77-68
- Cubs finalize contract with outfielder Jake Marisnick
- Former NHL coach Babcock takes over at U of Saskatchewan
- Finch scores game-winner for Jacksonville State
- Patton carries Cleveland St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 67-55
- New China affairs head choice 'shows goodwill to Beijing': Scholar
- Walton, Sharpe help UNC beat Louisville 99-54
- No. 25 Missouri State women beat Bradley, win 11th straight
- Molinar scores 17 as Mississippi St. beats Ole Miss 66-56
- Irwin scores 31, carries No. 23 South Dakota State women
- Curry a late scratch vs. Charlotte because of illness
- Ty Gibbs stuns grandfather, wins in first career NASCAR race
- Pickett scores 20 to lead Georgetown past Seton Hall 81-75
- Bohannon scores 23 to carry Youngstown St. past IUPUI 77-70
- Thomas carries Milwaukee over Oakland 89-87 in 2OT
- Harris, Reed Jr. carry SE Missouri over E. Kentucky 94-72
- Wright St. beats NKU 77-71 for share of Horizon League title
- Vrankic leads Santa Clara over Pepperdine 86-82
- Grant leads Miami (Ohio) past N. Illinois 69-64
- Jones leads Nicholls St. over Cent. Arkansas 79-68
- Several injured in shooting at Myanmar anti-coup protest
- Long Island-Brooklyn defeats Central Connecticut 87-74
- Osaka tops Brady at Australian Open for 4th Grand Slam title
- FAU player hits 2 grand slams in same inning in first ABs
- Mnunga sends No. 12 S. Florida women past Tulane 78-69
- Iafallo scores twice, Kings beat Coyotes 4-2 to sweep series
- Carter III leads Long Beach State over Cal Poly 74-69
- Nedeljkovic earns 1st NHL shutout, Carolina beats Lightning
- Ross scores 31 to carry Iona past MAAC leader Monmouth 88-65
- Balcers scores in 3rd, Sharks hold off rallying Blues 5-4
- Two goals in 45 seconds of 3rd lift Preds over Blue Jackets
- Bertram scores 16 points, leads Binghamton over NJIT 76-63
- Crosby plays 1,000th game as Penguins top Islanders 3-2
- No. 1 Gonzaga remains unbeaten, rolls over San Diego 106-69
- Martinez leads Wagner past St. Francis (Pa.) 67-52
- Schakel, No. 25 San Diego State beat Fresno State 75-57
- Matthews scores 2 more, NHL-leading Leafs beat Canadiens
- Brown carries CS Northridge past Hawaii 88-80 in OT
- Moore scores 24 to carry DePaul past St. John's 88-83
- Garland says laws must be 'fairly and faithfully enforced'
- Wright, Colorado hold off Oregon State 61-57
- Ferguson leads Lipscomb over Kennesaw State 77-63
- Davis scores 20 to lead Green Bay past UIC 69-59
- Brown lifts Murray St. over SIU-Edwardsville 89-62
- Rozier, Hornets capitalize on Green's blow up, beat Warriors
- Kamgain scores 23 to lead Kansas City over Denver 80-69
- Panoam, Rebraca carry North Dakota over Omaha 81-69
- Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past S. Dakota St. 84-82
- Jones scores 15 to lift Marist past St. Peter's 51-50
- "I thought we were done:" Parts fall from sky in plane scare
- Heat hold off depleted Lakers 96-94 in NBA Finals rematch
- Pope scores 22 to lead Dixie St. past Tarleton State 64-48
- Suns hit team-record 24 3s, blow out short-handed Grizzlies
- Maddox Jr. lifts CSU Fullerton past UC Irvine 67-64
- Duarte, Figueroa help Oregon slip past Utah 67-64
- Rice leads New Mexico State past Utah Valley 67-60
- Kevin Fiala posts 3-point game, leads Wild past Ducks 5-1
- Luna Rossa beats Team UK 7-1 in challenger series to advance to America's Cup sailing final against Team New Zealand
- LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114
- Rowell carries California Baptist past Grand Canyon 65-62
- Nunn, Butler help Heat beat Lakers in NBA Finals rematch
- Today in History
- Hadley carries UC San Diego past UC Riverside 83-82 in OT
- Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final
- UCLA rallies past Arizona State to give Cronin 400th victory
- Westbrook gets triple-double as Wizards beat Trail Blazers
- Washington shuts down California late for 62-51 victory
- McDavid records natural hat trick, Oilers rout Flames 7-1
- The Latest: Polasek, Dodig win Australian Open doubles title
- Norris carries UC Santa Barbara over CSU Bakersfield 63-44
- France: Nice tells visitors to stay away as COVID cases soar
- Avs beat Golden Knights 3-2 in delayed Lake Tahoe game
- Sudan announces it is floating its currency, part of measures necessary to overhaul the country’s ailing economy
- Sudan floats currency, part of measures to overhaul economy
- Turkey's president wishes to improve testy relations with US
- T20 World Cup: PCB chief wants India visa assurance by March
- More protests and funeral follow deadly shootings in Myanmar
- After 170 years, the America's Cup still eludes Britain
- Isolated showers forecast for northern, eastern Taiwan from Tuesday
- Head of UN nuke watchdog meets Iran nuclear chief in Tehran
- Cyprus activists: Hunters' lead pellets threaten flamingos
- New dad Polasek wins 1st major doubles title in Australia
- Israel starts reopening economy after two-month lockdown
- Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence
- China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
- BC-GLF--Genesis Invitational Scores
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei achieves top Ratings for the fifth consecutive year in the 2021 Forbes Five-Star awards
- 20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
- Niger voters return to polls in second round for president
- Myanmar coup: Protesters undeterred by police killings
- Taiwan eyes up to 45 million COVID doses
- The Latest: UK speeds up vaccinations; all adults by July 31
- The Latest: Austrian skier Pertl leads slalom at worlds
- Riaz, Sammy rejoin Peshawar after successful COVID-19 appeal
- UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31
- Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev in 3 sets to win 9th Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam title overall
- Reports: Israel buys vaccines for Syria in prisoner deal
- Djokovic beats Medvedev for 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam
- Australian Open Men's Champions
- Most Major Men's Tennis Titles
- DHL Express delivers first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Malaysia
- Tensions rise between Somalia and UAE over delayed elections
- Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Australian Open: Dominant Djokovic wins 18th major title
- Greek theater director given time to respond to rape charges
- Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
- Vegetarian school lunches spark row in France
- Zookeeper attacked by lion in Germany suffers injuries
- Arrivals from Brazil to Taiwan to be government-quarantined due to new variant
- Traffic to be restricted on Taiwan’s Alishan during cherry blossom season
- Solskjaer without isolating Man United coaches for game
- 6N: France without 5 first-teamers after positive tests
- Washington taps pastors to overcome racial divide on vaccine
- Olympic 'kingmaker' faces 5-day forgery trial in Swiss court
- Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Lahore beats Peshawar by 4 wickets in PSL
- With heavy hearts, Italians mark year of COVID-19 outbreak
- Caregivers of frail Tennessee kids get vaccine priority
- Mavididi scores twice as Montpellier beats Rennes to go 7th
- Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
- Officials: Roadside bombs in Afghanistan kill 3, wound 20
- Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
- West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1, into top 4 of Premier League
- Suze Orman on women, money and surviving the pandemic
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Medvedev recalls long-ago practice session with Djokovic
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- English Results
- After losing a company to COVID, owners seek the next gig
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- An updated version of Brian Stelter's ‘Hoax' coming in June
- Rower Stone pursuing Olympics that delayed medical career
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- German Summaries
- German Results
- UAE weapons show draws major deals, traders amid pandemic
- Barcelona held 1-1 by Cádiz; Messi record 506th league game
- Rival of Palestinian president delivers vaccines to Gaza
- John Travolta selling $5M oceanic mansion with 20 bedrooms
- Foss-Solevåg hands injury-hit Norway 2nd gold at ski worlds
- Tanzania's president admits country has COVID-19 problem
- Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients' morale
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Nigerian military plane crashes near capital airport, 7 dead
- Libyan interior minister attacked by gunman in Tripoli, survives
- Libyan interior minister survives attack on motorcade
- Leicester strengthens top-4 spot in EPL with 2-1 win v Villa
- New vaccine delivery system starts in parts of California
- Ecuador looks to runoff vote for president in April
- Tennessee races to repair broken water mains in storm's wake
- MATCHDAY: Juve looking for big win after disappointing week
- Kroger: Some pharmacy customer data impacted in vendor hack
- 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri
- Burns survives toughest weekend at Riviera to lead by 2
- Rockies OF Ian Desmond opts out for 2nd straight season
- Sterling heads leader Man City to 1-0 victory at Arsenal
- Last laugh for Lukaku as Inter beats Ibrahimovic's Milan 3-0
- Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers
- No. 4 NC State women avenge recent loss, top rival UNC 82-63
- Bishop lifts George Washington over Rhode Island 78-70
- Leipzig cuts Bayern's lead to 2 points in Bundesliga
- Nats' Strasburg: 'Numbness in my whole hand' led to surgery
- Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid
- No. 22 Georgia women sweep No. 21 Lady Vols, 1st in 36 years
- Air Force pilot, student killed in jet crash in Alabama
- Police: Person of interest in Yale student slaying stole car
- Chief of UN nuclear watchdog acknowledges Iran to offer 'less access' but still allow its inspectors to monitor program
- Shockers solidifying shaky spot in NCAA Tournament field
- Grimes scores 20, No. 6 Houston routs Cincinnati 90-52
- Barcelona sees sixth night of protests for jailed rapper
- Kortright scores 25 to lift Quinnipiac past Rider 93-68
- Brewers' Narvaez seeks to regain hitting form he had in AL
- UN says no progress in Yemen talks over prisoner swap
- Burns scores 15 to lift Colgate past Boston U. 78-63
- Officer shot at Arkansas McDonald's; kidnapping suspect dies
- No. 3 Michigan holds off No. 4 Ohio State 92-87
- Kent leads Delaware St. past St. Mary's (MD) 75-58
- Jones leads Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 65-55
- Dickinson's 22 lifts No. 3 Michigan over No. 4 Ohio St 92-87
- Right-hander Aaron Sanchez, Giants reach $4M, one-year deal
- Yankees' Germán talking with teammates about suspension
- Man City earns 18th straight win, Spurs lose again in EPL
- Analysis: Djokovic right to focus on Federer, Nadal, Slams
- No. 11 Michigan women beat No. 15 Ohio State 75-66
- Castaneda lifts South Florida past Temple 83-76
- Sloppy United beats Newcastle 3-1, stays in 2nd place in EPL
- Parrish nets 17, No. 13 Oregon tops USC 72-48 to end skid
- T.J. Oshie scores twice, Capitals come back to beat Devils
- Bloom: Red Sox have talent to bounce back from lost 2020
- Press, Rapinoe score, US beats Brazil 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup
- MLB spring training still a hot ticket in Arizona
- Balanced Maryland tops Rutgers 68-59, 4th win in 8 days
- Kelly lifts Albany past Stony Brook 67-59
- Clarke carries Sacred Heart over St. Francis (N.Y.) 88-82
- Woods recovering from back surgery and hopes for Masters
- Mount St. Mary's defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 74-61
- Goodman leads Oregon State to 71-64 upset of No. 8 UCLA
- Napoli's Osimhen remains in hospital after head trauma
- Butler scores 23 to lift Holy Cross past Army 67-51
- Tennessee Tech edges defending OVC champ Austin Peay 27-21
- Tinsley, Petcash each score 16 to carry Binghamton past NJIT
- Melbourne Cricket Ground to host State of Origin 1
- Holmes leads Saint Bonaventure over Davidson 69-58
- Long Island-Brooklyn beats Central Connecticut 81-79
- Yesufu scores 32 to carry Drake over Evansville 85-71
- N. Dakota St. in fall form dumping Youngstown St. 25-7
- Bell snags first Cup victory in another surprise Gibbs win
- Hamilton leads UNLV over San Jose St. 67-64
- Elisias scores 20 to lead Bryant over Merrimack 76-60
- Anaheim Ducks recall top prospect Trevor Zegras
- Jackson State gives Deion Sanders shutout in coaching debut
- Ford scores 31 to carry Wagner to 70-68 victory
- Filing: Proud Boys member considering plea in Capitol breach
- Air force plane crash kills 6 in Mexico's Veracruz state
- Appier's Viewpoints on Machine Learning as a Service: Challenges and Opportunities
- Homa wins hometown Genesis, beating Finau in playoff
- Garza breaks Iowa scoring mark, No. 11 Hawkeyes beat Penn St
- Ognacevic' late 3 leads Valparaiso over S. Illinois 66-65
- Mets sign Pillar, designate Heredia for assignment
- Morency, Ozier lead UL Monroe over Little Rock 78-66
- Myanmar: General strike goes ahead despite threats
- Hongkongers to be guinea pigs for Chinese vaccine
- Daniels' late 3 lifts Prairie View past Texas Southern 77-75
- Stan Williams, fearsome pitcher for LA Dodgers, dies at 84
- Bayern problems mount; Man City in form for Champions League
- Pelicans rally from 24 down, top Celtics 120-115 in overtime
- Stratigakis' late goal lifts Canada over Argentina 1-0
- Slocum leads No. 18 Arkansas women past LSU 74-64
- FCS Tarleton upends FBS New Mexico St. 43-17 behind Burston
- EU: Germany urges sanctions against Russia
- Summers scores 21 to carry Navy past American 69-60
- Unique French-English bilingual programme at the Canadian International School (CIS) expanding from August 2021
- Potter helps No. 21 Wisconsin knock off Northwestern 68-51
- WTA Adelaide Results
- Biden to mark nation crossing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths
- New Zealand remembers 185 who died in quake 10 years ago
- Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher wins Lott Trophy
- East Timor puts ex-US priest on trial in sex abuse scandal
- Fenton lifts Lehigh over Loyola (MD) 76-72
- Technical mission introduces Taiwan watermelons to Middle East desert
- Nikola Vucevic scores 37 points, Magic beat Pistons 105-96
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
- China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
- Freemantle leads Xavier past Butler 63-51
- 11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
- Oklahoma City deals Cavaliers 10th straight loss, 117-101
- UN calls for rescue of Rohingya boat stranded at sea
- Knicks blow big lead but give Thibodeau win over Wolves
- HKGSEO Provides Free Website SEO Analysis and Consulting Services
- Brady Tkachuk scores in OT, Senators beat Canadiens 3-2
- T.J. Oshie scores twice, Capitals rally to beat Devils 4-3
- Trae Young, Clint Capela boost Hawks past Nuggets 123-115
- Raptors turn back 76ers 110-103 for 4th straight win
- Pelicans overcome 24-point deficit, beat Celtics in overtime
- Pastrnak's 3 goals lead Bruins past Flyers 7-3 at Lake Tahoe
- UTRGV overwhelms NCCAA-level Dallas Christian 116-51
- Nets hold on to edge Clippers, win season-best 6th in a row
- Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus
- Why are Kashmiris not protesting?
- The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired coach Ryan Saunders
- Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
- N.C.
- Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
- Indiana inmate accused of attacking guards, killing 1
- Gun provocation reveals tensions in Michigan tourist haven
- Antetokounmpo, Middleton lead Bucks past Kings 128-115
- Timberwolves fire Saunders after parts of 3 seasons as coach
- Taiwan condemns Myanmar junta's use of force after 2 protesters killed
- Taiwanese man fined NT$300,000 for leaving quarantine twice, caught with drugs
- Today in History
- 82 passengers return to Taiwan from Myanmar following coup
- Mariners president Kevin Mather apologizes for comments
- Why some Texans are getting sky-high energy bills
- Chinese loans to Latin America plunge as virus strains ties
- China’s CGTN applies for French license to broadcast in Europe
- Big factor in COVID votes: Would Dems sink first Biden goal?
- Snubbed as Obama high court pick, Garland in line to be AG
- Dubois scores in OT, Winnipeg beats Vancouver 4-3
- Consumer confidence, new home sales, Best Buy earns
- Media OutReach Expands into China with Strategic Partnership with Xinhua Finance Agency
- Two steps forward, one step back for Vietnam's labor rights
- Nexstgo comprehensively enhances its range of NEXSTMALL BIZ business solutions
- Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus
- Southwestern Taiwan to face tougher water rationing
- Volunteers in New Zealand try to rescue 40 stranded whales
- Myanmar: EU threatens sanctions against military junta
- Funny on social media, Max Homa takes his golf seriously
- Australia wins toss, bowls in 1st Twenty20 vs. New Zealand
- China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
- Russia's COVID-19 vaccination drive slowly picking up speed
- Hong Kong leader, top officials receive COVID-19 vaccine
- India sees new lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise again
- Taiwan to lift eating ban on HSR trains March 1
- UN agency seeks help to find Rohingya boat adrift at sea
- Japanese website criticized for singling out 'noisy children'
- Output value of Taiwan’s semiconductor sector logged US$115 billion in 2020
- Thousands evacuated amid floods in Indonesia's West Java
- Hong Kong Productivity Council and Hong Kong Computer Society Sign Pact to Enhance the Adoption of Emerging Technologies in Hong Kong
- EU weighs troubled Russia ties, fresh sanctions
- Police say militants kill 4 women activists in NW Pakistan
- High budget for Taipei mayor's cycling challenge draws backlash
- UN human rights body opens session as Myanmar concerns loom
- Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book hits bookstores
- Vaccination starts without rush in Australia, parts of Asia
- Citibank Officially Launches Citi Plus®
- Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
- Kerry Logistics Network Extends Winning Streak at the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards for Sixth Year Running
- The Latest: Young children return to school in Germany
- Black Spade Capital Aims to Build an SPAC-themed Portfolio
- EU prepares measures against Myanmar coup leaders
- Big Mac installation pays tribute to Taiwan's signature window gratings
- Former Polish dissident Litynski drowns trying to save dog
- Huawei to slash 2021 smartphone output by more than half
- Survey: German business optimism up despite pandemic burdens
- PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
- Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
- 5 more France rugby players get coronavirus, total up to 10
- Europe-bound migrants found among recycling glass, toxic ash
- Uganda's Wine withdraws court challenge to election results
- Pubs, haircuts, gyms must wait as UK lifts lockdown slowly
- Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight
- Philippines approves Sinovac vaccine but not for all health workers
- ChipMOS SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
- Italy says its ambassador to Congo and a carabinieri police officer have been killed while traveling in a U.N. convoy.
- Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy
- EU slaps sanctions on 19 more Venezuelan officials
- Libya: Over 150 migrants freed in raid on traffickers
- Suspect in California drive-by accused in Bay Area slaying
- Dubai's Emirates seeks key role in global vaccine delivery
- Charge dropped against Black man walking on icy Texas street
- WTA Adelaide Results
- French house pioneers Daft Punk announce split
- Angry youths rattle Spain in support of jailed rap artist
- Night market in New Taipei's Xindian shutters unexpectedly
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Hamas-ruled Gaza launches coronavirus vaccination drive
- Germany reopens some schools amid fears pandemic may rebound
- Fantasy soccer game offers up inside info, vexing EPL coach
- FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
- Rules planned to save right whales loom over lobster fishers
- Japan renews claim on South Korea-held island
- William says hospitalized grandfather Prince Philip is 'OK'
- M&T Bank buying People's United in $7.6B all-stock deal
- Chinese foreign minister says US ending support for Taiwan a prerequisite for restored ties
- Trial of Olympic sheikh on forgery charge pushed back
- Mayor of Taiwan's Hsinchu recommends 3 cherry blossom destinations
- America's pandemic toll: In one year, half a million lives
- National Spelling Bee to return in mostly virtual format
- EXPLAINER: Iran restricts UN atomic agency to pressure West
- Polish historian with far-right past resigns from state job
- Citi Plus® Official Launch Ceremony
- Goodyear acquires Cooper in all-American tire deal
- UN to rich nations: Don't undermine COVAX vaccine program
- Global Forecast-Asia
- ATP World Tour Montpellier Results
- Louisiana gun store operator says shooter refused to unload
- Greece: Dozens detained in clashes over campus security law
- Inmates injured after power outage hits jail in Indianapolis
- Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
- Sweden charges man with spying for Russia
- Netflix doc to examine man behind college admissions scandal
- Norway museum: Munch wrote 'madman' sentence on 'The Scream'
- Microsoft, EU publishers team up to push for news payments
- COVID-19 kills former Lebanese militant Anis Naccache
- SLC says Vaas resigned for 'personal monetary gain'
- In 'Minari,' harvesting an American dream
- Arkansas officer expected to fully recover after shooting
- Supreme Court declines Trump request to halt tax record turnover to New York state prosecutor, a post-presidency defeat
- Scotland vaccinations lead to sharp drop in hospitalizations
- Amanda Seyfried is not taking this moment for granted
- In 'Minari,' harvesting an American dream
- Exiled Rwandan opposition figure shot dead in South Africa
- As Iran backs away, US still ready to revive nuclear accord
- Supreme Court won't halt turnover of Trump's tax records
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Court won't revive porn star’s defamation suit against Trump
- Thousands of Algerian activists mark second year of protest
- English Standings
- Huawei unveils flagship foldable smartphone
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Sanofi to help second rival produce COVID-19 vaccines
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Swansea forward Morris out for season with left knee injury
- Germany: Nazi guard deported from US agrees to be questioned
- Groups seek to stop Malaysia from deporting Myanmar migrants
- Volunteers mobilize to clean Israel's tar-coated beaches
- Clutch hitter: Shiffrin doesn't miss when medals are on line
- Fukushima nuclear plant operator: Seismometers were broken
- Russia's Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks in Sochi
- US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000
- Dominion Voting Systems sues 'MyPillow Guy' for $1.3 billion
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Terror trial for former ETA leader is adjourned over virus
- Up to 10,000 fans could return to English stadiums in May
- Voluntary Announcement: IND Approval Received for A Phase III Clinical Trial of OT-101 in the United States
- Belgian projections warn not to relax measures too quickly
- Sri Lankan bishops urge government to release blast inquiry
- Moet Hennessy buys 50% stake in Jay-Z's Champagne brand
- Plan to rename many San Francisco schools is put on hold
- Cycling official banned for sexually harassing female riders
- 5 Cuban men rescued near Florida coast after 16 days at sea
- CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district
- High court formally rejects Trump election challenge cases
- Trial date set for Metzelder on child pornography charges
- Fernando Tatis' $340M, 14-year deal finalized by Padres
- Portugal rolls back virus surge that made it world's worst
- Tuchel's Chelsea taking shape after whirlwind start
- POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 in quiet week; Iowa, West Virginia replace Houston, Virginia in top 10
- Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 in quiet week
- US deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus’ tragic reach
- Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad, no casualties
- Court to take up Trump immigration, abortion referral rules
- Woman denied bail over safety concerns in decapitation case
- Virginia lawmakers give final approval to bill ending the death penalty; governor expected to sign measure into law
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Influential mayor of Mozambique city dies of COVID-19
- South Dakota House leaders weigh impeachment of AG in crash
- The Latest: Dr. J reveals he’s received COVID-19 vaccine
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- POLL ALERT: UConn stays No. 1 in women's AP Top 25; NC State, Texas A&M jump to 2-3, matching Aggies' highest ranking
- Borussia Dortmund fined after players celebrate win on bus
- Santana, Benintendi highlight new-look Royals lineup
- A look at Merrick Garland, the nominee for attorney general
- Panarin denies Russian report, takes time away from Rangers
- Repeal of Virginia's death penalty headed to governor's desk
- Guard killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana prison
- Family of Americans held in Iran want any deal to free them
- Defense a problem as Atlético Madrid faces Chelsea in CL
- Lahore thumps Quetta by 9 wickets in PSL
- If a stranger offers you student loan forgiveness, hang up
- 2 giraffes in Kenya park electrocuted by power lines
- Thousands march in Armenia, demand prime minister step down
- Chicago Blackhawks activate D Connor Murphy off IR
- Israel offers compensation to families of missing children
- Osaka back to No. 2; Medvedev No. 3; Karatsev jumps 72 spots
- Second high court hearing for Florida-Georgia water war
- Reliever Jeffress agrees to minor league deal with Nationals
- Police say NY man killed by exploding gender reveal device
- Competition is on for Cardinals starting rotation spot
- Death penalty trial delayed in Georgia prison guard killings
- AP source: PM's cabinet to abstain from China genocide vote
- NL MVP Freeman delayed to Braves camp by birth of twin boys
- Ex-Soviet republic Georgia's parliament appoints new premier
- Archer eager to re-establish himself with AL champion Rays
- After long wait, New Jersey moves ahead on recreational pot
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- Private bill seeks freedom for man living in Missouri church
- PGA Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Angels' Mike Trout hears his playoff clock ticking
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Reds' Joey Votto wants to get back 'to being dangerous'
- Vaccine efforts redoubled as US death toll draws near 500K
- Sola Winley hired by MLS as EVP chief diversity officer
- Ivey: State welcomes review of Space Command's proposed home
- Lee Daniels and Andra Day take on Billie Holiday’s legacy
- High court overturns murder conviction in bystander's death
- ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Closer Trevor Rosenthal finalizes $11M, 1-year deal with A's
- Things to Know: US COVID-19 death toll at brink of 500,000
- North Macedonia seeks missing ex-secret police chief
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Interior nominee Haaland vows 'balance' on energy, climate
- Texas AG was in Utah after historic freeze back home
- US to urge barriers, elevation to fight NJ back bay flooding
- Goodyear Tire, Discovery rise; Ebix, Petrobras fall
- Mariners CEO Kevin Mather has resigned after video surfaced of him expressing views about players and club operations.
- Cherokee chief: Time for Jeep to end use of tribe's name
- New York City movie theaters to reopen in early March
- Boone: Safe to say Cole will be Yankees' opening day starter
- Mariners CEO Kevin Mather resigns after video comments
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Mexican president defends costly pet building projects
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Louisville's Mack: 'Not a good look' going maskless in video
- EPA changes stand, sides with ethanol industry in court case
- Suit blames Saudi Arabia for attack at Florida military base
- UN: 15 Tigrayan origin UN peacekeepers seek asylum in SSudan
- Syfy's 'Resident Alien' invader gets lift-off with viewers
- Humphries applies for citizenship, with Beijing 2022 in mind
- Pirates 2B Frazier focusing on the present, not the future
- China's treatment of Uighurs is 'genocide,' say Canada MPs
- Centrist Democrats flex muscles, create headaches for Biden
- US death toll from COVID-19 tops 500,000, by Johns Hopkins University's count
- Sevilla beats Osasuna 2-0 and moves into 3rd place in Spain
- AP source: Panthers re-sign WRs Zylstra, Kirkwood
- Ronaldo scores 2 as Juventus beats Crotone 3-0 in Serie A
- In Rush Limbaugh's home state, a flap over lowering flags
- BC-US--Index, US
- Arkansas Senate approves bill banning nearly all abortions
- Business Highlights
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- NASA releases Mars landing video: 'Stuff of our dreams'
- Justice Department: Wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman arrested on US drug trafficking charges
- Late Benteke goal steals EPL win for Palace at Brighton
- Boat capsizes in lake in Egypt; at least 5 dead
- SS Bo Bichette has big expectations for upgraded Blue Jays
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Grand opening: FAU freshman's 2 slams in inning 'surreal'
- Drake's Roman Penn out rest of season with left foot injury
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Change up: Indians moving on after expected Lindor trade
- Guatemalans outraged by fake COVID-19 tests
- Philanthropists pledge $20M gift to HBCU in Maryland
- NYC to test no-police mental crisis response in Harlem
- 1B Rizzo hopes to get contract extension, remain with Cubs
- Alvarez headlines first boxing card at Dolphins home stadium
- Illinois governor signs sweeping criminal-justice overhaul
- Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
- EXPLAINER: Why a plane's engine exploded over Denver
- Kansas man linked to Proud Boys arrested in Capitol riot
- Unbeaten No. 2 Baylor back to play after 3-week COVID break
- Lesbos: Winter brings more suffering for refugees
- Kohl's pushes back on investor group's takeover efforts
- In Texas, attention turns to storm repairs, political peril
- Georgia raids opposition party HQ, detains leader
- Biden asks high court to drop 2 Trump-era Medicaid cases
- Seattle CEO's words stoke fire, frustration for players, PA
- Far-right lawmaker takes over Oregon GOP in larger US shift
- Sabres D McCabe to miss rest of season with knee injury
- Brooklyn man arrested in Florida in SoHo store robbery
- UN, AU and EU urge Somalia to quickly agree on election date
- Ganassi suspended, fined $30,000 for bringing guest to pits
- Victim of botched Chicago police raid sues city
- Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants
- Red Sox SS Bogaerts ready to step up as clubhouse leader
- MATCHDAY: Bayern's CL title defense strained by virus
- US reopens Texas surge facility to hold immigrant teenagers
- Spurs, short-handed and reeling, get back on practice floor
- Police: Dead horses, foals found on North Dakota man's farm
- Michigan's Harbaugh adds another coach off brother's staff
- Astros' Correa open to longer contract if deal done soon
- Appier Shares AI Predictions and Trends to Watch in 2021
- Man sentenced for concert investment scheme
- Ravens promote Ver Steeg to be running backs coach
- Haiti's president: despite coup attempts he backs democracy
- Four-time Pro Bowl guard Iupati retires after 11 seasons
- Hunter Fan Company Debuts Industrial Fan Line For Singapore
- Pujols' wife suggests Angels slugger to retire after season
- Saint Lucian ambassador to Taiwan looks back on 42 years of independence
- Canadian House of Commons says China guilty of genocide against Muslim minorities
- AP source: RHP Clippard agrees to 1-year deal with D-backs
- School testing can be delayed but not canceled, feds say
- Thrive in Abu Dhabi programme launched to encourage global talent, investors to build their futures in the emirate
- Loanhere Launches New Website to Help Singaporeans Apply for Personal Loans from Licensed Money Lenders Fast and Effortlessly
- Duke uses big 1st half to beat Syracuse for 4th straight win
- Fleming buzzer beater lifts Charleston Southern to OT win
- Asian stocks slip as global rally skids on inflation fears
- Haase lifts Mercer past The Citadel 88-52
- Ex-House speaker Madigan quits Democratic Party chairman job
- Toney lifts UAB past Rust College 117-45
- Ekblad, Yandle lift Panthers over struggling Stars 3-1
- Ex-US priest on trial in East Timor on sex abuse charges
- Johnson carries Saint Mary's (Calif.) over Pepperdine 66-61
- Broome leads Morehead St. over SIU-Edwardsville 56-48
- Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2
- David Rittich, Flames blank NHL-leading Maple Leafs 3-0
- New Zealand volunteers refloat 28 whales in rescue effort
- Louisiana-Lafayette wins, coach sets Sun Belt wins mark
- Whale installation in southern Taiwan wins US lighting award
- Yesufu scores 36 & 32 points in Drake sweep of Evansville
- Coby White scores 24, Bulls hand Rockets 8th straight loss
- YouTuber stabbed twice in southern Taiwan
- Walker guaranteed $23M over 3 years by Mets, Pillar $5M
- Smith's 3 beats buzzer, SE Louisiana tops Texas A&M-CC 78-75
- Quick earns 54th career shutout, Kings beat Blues 3-0
- G7 countries condemn Myanmar crackdown on protesters
- Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Mavs return from weather break, cruise past Grizzlies 102-92
- St. Hilaire carries New Orleans past Cent. Arkansas 88-63
- Japan emperor shows concern to those suffering in pandemic
- French electronic music act Daft Punk announces split
- No. 4 Stanford women top No. 9 Arizona, wrap up Pac-12 title
- Teasett leads Northwestern St. past Houston Baptist 86-80
- No. 19 USC dominates 1st half in 72-58 win over Oregon
- Taiwan's WTO representative meets with US trade charge d'affaires
- Jockuch lifts N. Colorado past Warner Pacific 89-60
- Booker scores 34, Suns roll to 132-100 win over Blazers
- Back from weather break, Mavericks beat Grizzlies 102-92
- Williams Jr. lifts Southern past Alabama St. 75-66
- Bail for Indian activist Disha Ravi in farmers' 'toolkit' case
- Tuch, Fleury help Knights cruise to 3-0 win over Avalanche
- Australia's government says Facebook had agreed to lift its news ban after reaching a deal on legislation
- Heat pull away to beat Thunder 108-94 in finale of road trip
- Crosby scores 21 to lift Alcorn St. over Alabama A&M 65-52
- Cunningham shines, Oklahoma St beats No. 18 Texas Tech in OT
- Maluach scores 22 to lead New Mexico past Air Force 73-65
- Singapore rejects Taiwan's request for DNA of couple who dumped baby in Taipei
- Today in History
- US Treasury nominee Adeyemo vows to combat China's 'unfair economic practices' in testimony
- Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets
- Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3
- Interior nominee Haaland vows 'balance' on energy, climate
- Hong Kong leader backs reforms to keep out 'hostile' people
- GOP working to block Biden's health care pick; Dems unfazed
- Coco Gauff advances in three sets at Adelaide International
- Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol
- Australia says Facebook will lift its Australian news ban
- Deb Haaland hearing is Indian Country's Obama moment
- ARB Berhad upbeat about its FY2021 prospects, driven by its cloud-based solutions
- Cunningham leads Oklahoma St past No. 18 Texas Tech in OT
- Taiwan's TSMC rumored to expand investment in GaN power ICs
- Afghan peace talks resume, but path is anything but certain
- Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
- Shailene Woodley confirms she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers
- Child abuse cases spark outrage in South Korea
- Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
- Taiwan willing to assist US in helping diplomatic allies develop
- NHL Leaders
- Ahmaud Arbery memorialized in Georgia a year after slaying
- Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT
- UN says Afghan civilian casualties down by 15% last year
- What NY prosecutors could learn from Trump's tax records
- A Malaysian court orders a halt to the deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants following appeals from rights groups
- Jews split over storied charity's support for settlements
- Long-serving Saudi oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90
- Guilty plea at Malta hearing, 3 years after journalist's murder
- Malaysian court halts deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants
- Former minister of justice appointed head of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council
- Wild beat Sharks 6-2 for third win in a row
- More Myanmar protests follow strike, foreign concerns
- A year on, India's riot victims say justice still unserved
- Asian shares mixed amid vaccine optimism, US tech sell-off
- State TV: Iran imposes curbs on UN nuclear inspections
- Co-organizer pulls out of 228 commemorative event over KMT invitation
- Opening of Konica Minolta’s Newest Customer Engagement Center in APAC
- 9 women accused of suspected Abu Sayyaf suicide bomb plots
- Not to be sniffed at: Agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell
- Dutch arrest suspect in 3 armed robberies in Germany
- Analysis: The NBA's East has a standings logjam to deal with
- Taiwan’s TSMC orders water from trucks amid shortage
- Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
- Taiwan president vows to push on with solar energy
- Taiwan identifies new Covid drug more effective than remdesivir
- How can India reform agriculture after farmer protests?
- German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
- Georgian police storm opposition office to arrest leader
- New coronavirus tests clear France rugby camp after outbreak
- Taiwanese premier defends use of 'Wuhan pneumonia'
- UK unemployment rate rises for 6th straight month
- BDO announces winners of the BDO ESG Awards 2021
- Taiwan records lowest number of marriages in over a decade
- The Latest: Afghanistan begins vaccination drive
- Sea-Eye 4: A German ship to save lives on the Mediterranean
- BLM in Italian Fashion campaign shows early tangible results
- Taiwanese designer Apu Jan to launch digital sci-fi show at London Fashion Week
- Taiwan swears in new defense minister
- Coronavirus forces Biden to forgo pomp for US-Canada meeting
- Tigre de Cristal Staff Receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine, An Injection of Hope in the Resumption of International Travel
- Malaysian immigration says it has deported 1,086 Myanmar migrants, breaking a court order to halt their deportation
- Egypt officials: Death toll from lake shipwreck climbs to 9
- SunMirror AG Ramping Up Tin Exploration Efforts At Moolyella Project
- Papua New Guinea's first prime minister critically ill
- China calls Germany's Bild 'despicable' for reporting on Wuhan lab leak theory
- Taiwan’s Kinmen poised to reap economic benefits from cruises
- Improper storage, use of explosives killed 10 Chinese miners
- Judge hearing dispute over proper venue in Flint water case
- Relative of British queen jailed for sex assault at castle
- Taipei Symphony Orchestra to open new season with Beethoven symphonies
- Indian climate activist granted bail over farmer protests
- Armenia: Protesters demand prime minister's resignation
- WTA Adelaide Results
- France: Free period products for students
- Tesla Taiwan to debug software over '7-word' voice command
- In a year of pandemic, Home Depot was supplier to millions
- ATP World Tour Montpellier Results
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- 'Turning point': Women of color increasingly leading Boston
- Millennial Money: 5 tips to negotiate pay in a tough economy
- Former world champion Gresini dies with COVID-19 at 60
- Report: Far-right incidents surge in German military
- Congo, Italy dispatch investigators into ambassador's death
- Poland drops Holocaust speech case against journalist
- Thousands of students rally in Greece against new police law
- South African ex-president's corruption trial set for May
- World Bank might suspend financing of vaccines to Lebanon
- UN: Thousands flee Ethiopia violence, seek asylum in Sudan
- Macy's closes out a horrendous year with hope for 2021
- Czech sets record distance in men's under-ice swim
- Artworks of canceled Taiwan Lantern Festival to be displayed elsewhere
- Norway moves 'home' World Cup qualifier to neutral Spain
- TikTok And Kuaishou Rival, Lomotif, Sells To ZASH
- Responding to International Mother Language Day, Taiwan builds an environment friendly to indigenous languages
- Imran Khan visits Sri Lanka as Muslims demand burial rights
- Former king absent as Spain marks 40 years since failed coup
- Turkey accuses Greek military of harassing research ship
- China's Weibo hires banks for Hong Kong secondary listing, sources say
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Puerto Rico rejects key deal with creditors to reduce debt
- Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament
- Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny co-writing mystery novel
- N. Macedonia upholds most convictions on fishermen slayings
- 28 inmates injured after power outage hits Indianapolis jail
- U.S. home prices rise 10.1% in December, fastest since 2014
- Review: In 'The Father,' the disorientation of dementia
- Mt Etna's latest eruptions awe even those who study volcanos
- Supporters of jailed gunman target home of Greek president
- 'Nothing special': Guardiola downplays Champions League hype
- New or used? Either way, price hikes squeeze US auto buyers
- Wife of drug kingpin El Chapo arrested on US drug charges
- Knight, Cara, HBCU bands among NBA All-Star Game performers
- UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimović
- Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- What kindness brought to folks featured in 'One Good Thing'
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Hawaii affordable housing guidelines could include $1M homes
- AHL Glance
- Hawaii 1st to receive new warships that pull onto beaches
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- President of US shipbuilder resigns following investigation
- Consumer confidence rises for second straight month
- Marriott names Anthony Capuano new CEO, president
- Fed's Powell: US economic recovery is uneven and incomplete
- Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital
- Lawyer: Hate crime claim against Florida doctor 'not true'
- Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start
- Georgia Republican Perdue won't run for US Senate in 2022
- U19 European Championships canceled for 2nd straight year
- World Food Prize laureates ask Biden to elevate hunger
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Netherlands see increase in coronavirus infections
- In Israel, mayo provides miracle for endangered turtles
- A year after 'Game Zero,' Atalanta welcomes Real Madrid
- UK grants EU extra month to approve Brexit trade deal
- Damson Idris leads ambitious 'Snowfall' into a new season
- Pakistani troops kill militant linked to slaying of 4 women
- UK to push at G-7 for global standard on 'vaccine passports'
- Ukraine gets first vaccine shipment as hospitals struggle
- Suspect in car bomb death of Maltese journalist changes plea
- Germany: 1st verdict expected in Syria torture trial
- Mob storms south Iran governor office after border violence
- Lars Bender surgery deepens Leverkusen's injury problems
- Yankees finalize deals for Brett Gardner, Justin Wilson
- PGA Tour gets early Florida start, Sorenstam back on LPGA
- 'Hot Boy' rapper Bobby Shmurda released from NY prison
- The Latest: Chief 'stunned' by delayed response at Capitol
- Coronavirus: AstraZeneca to miss EU vaccine delivery target in second quarter
- The top 10 movies on the Apple Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store
- Truck collides with train in Texas, causing large explosion
- Senegal launches vaccination campaign with China's Sinopharm
- Senate confirms veteran U.S. diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as President Biden's United Nations ambassador
- Senate confirms Biden's choice for UN ambassador
- Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 30 months of detention
- Tigers announce minor league deal with Julio Teheran
- UN atomic watchdog confirms Iran has started enriching uranium up to 20% purity, technical step away from weapons-grade
- The Latest: PGA Championship capping attendance at 10,000
- Pau Gasol says he's going home, signing again with Barcelona
- Biden to visit storm-ravaged Texas Friday
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Former foreign minister declared preliminary winner in Niger
- Torino training ground closed amid rising coronavirus cases
- Israeli court delays Netanyahu corruption trial until April
- Review: Andra Day shines in overstuffed Billie Holiday bio
- Seattle doing damage control with players after exec's video
- Virginia lawmakers vote to remove segregationist's statue
- Mexican president says Mexico doing better than US on virus
- US judge orders wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ to remain temporarily jailed after drug trafficking arrest
- Chellsie's Chase; Olympian Memmel's comeback turning serious
- Governor urges South Dakota AG to resign after fatal crash
- UN registers steep rise in murders of Colombian activists
- Food fight: Meat-free school meals spark furor in France
- Feud at top of Scottish politics mars independence push
- Efrain Álvarez on US, Mexico rosters for Olympic qualifying
- UK's leader warns climate change threatens world security
- Ian Kennedy signs minor league contract with Rangers
- Food groups fight to save one Trump virus program
- 3B Jake Lamb finalizes $1 million deal with Braves
- Moneyball: Tatis took cash as prospect, owes part of fortune
- Qatar and Australia pull out of Copa America
- 2 more horses die in training at Golden Gate Fields
- Marlins overachiever Rojas still improving as he turns 32
- US: Human rights will be 'central' to relations with Egypt
- Mandy Moore announces birth of son 'right on his due date'
- French actor Depardieu charged with rape, old case revived
- N. Macedonia: Sought ex-secret police chief turns himself in
- Peshawar wins high-scoring PSL game against Multan
- Key EU lawmakers vote to lift immunity of Catalan 3
- Beat poet, publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
- Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Tiger Woods has been injured in a rollover car crash
- Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash
- Travis Shaw returns to Brewers with minor league deal
- Paramedics, retired firefighter sued over photo of dying man
- Tiger Woods' manager: Golf star suffered multiple leg injuries in car crash, is undergoing surgery
- Banged-up Blues lose Gunnarsson for season with knee injury
- Sabres' depleted blue line loses Borgen to broken forearm
- Senate votes 92-7 to confirm Tom Vilsack for second run as Agriculture Secretary
- Critics: GOP measures target Black voter turnout in Georgia
- Utility: Much more power cut than necessary Mardi Gras night
- Benzan leads No. 8 Maryland past Iowa 111-93
- ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results
- Senate approves Vilsack for Agriculture Department again
- England hopeful Bamford helps Leeds beat Southampton 3-0
- English Summaries
- English Results
- N Carolina elections head: Delay '21 city races, '22 primary
- Murray loses 1st ATP Tour match in 4 months in straight sets
- Diplomatic doses: Israel shares vaccines with allied nations
- Proposed US legislation would target Honduras president
- Accused Texas school shooter to remain at state hospital
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Timeline of Tiger Woods' career
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Takeaways from Congress' first hearing on Capitol riot
- San Marino finally gets vaccines, but goes with Sputnik V
- Board leaders of Texas' power grid operator resign after outrage over 4 million customers losing electricity in freeze
- Nautilus, Cracker Barrell fall; Ingersoll, Extra Space rise
- Board leaders of Texas' grid operator resign after outages
- 8 Cubans rescued after makeshift boat capsizes near Florida
- For Senate rules arbiter, minimum wage is latest minefield
- No criminal charges against Rochester, NY, officers who restrained Daniel Prude, a Black man, until he stopped breathing
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Florida man indicted, accused of trying to join terror group
- 'We lied': NY prosecutors face heat in botched sanction case
- No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude's death
- Pirates 3B Hayes looking to build off breakout 2020
- Things to Know: Vaccine producers promise big jump in doses
- Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message
- 'No restrictions' on bikinis for beach volleyball in Doha
- Red Sox star Martinez focuses on routine to recapture swing
- Champions League Glance
- Blaze at migrant camp in Greece severely injures6-year-old
- Story's time: Rockies shortstop focused on season, not deal
- Chelsea tops Atlético in CL with Giroud's bicycle-kick goal
- Ex-Wisconsin receiver Cephus sues school over 2018 expulsion
- Playing tag is no kids' game for NFL teams
- Press scores in first start of 2021, looks to build on 2020
- Musiala Bayern's youngest-ever CL scorer in 4-1 win at Lazio
- Betty White, furry friends star in 50-year-old 'Pet Set'
- Business Highlights
- Taijuan Walker takes back seat on new team --to Mr. Met
- Column: NASCAR's flag bans opens sport to diverse new crowd
- Big 12 schedules 12 makeup games week before league tourney
- Yankees' Judge hopes to avoid another stretch of solitary
- Bosnia: Refugee aid groups under pressure
- Crisis over Mexican Indigenous blockade after protester dies
- 'What a duo': Soto, Turner key to Nationals lineup, future
- MATCHDAY: Man City, Madrid resume Champions League campaigns
- '60 Minutes,' 'Equalizer' strong Sunday punch for CBS
- A look at how Biden's Cabinet nominees fared Tuesday
- Justice Department withdraws from transgender athlete case
- USPS selects Oshkosh Defense to build greener mail truck
- South Carolina push to resume executions with electric chair
- Texas mom seeks fire safety awareness after death of 3 kids
- Donaldson seeks calf strength after 'fluke ordeal' last year
- Member of Kansas City Proud Boys chapter to remain in jail
- Authorities: Prison riots in Ecuador leave 62 dead
- Florida woman charged with setting fire to 10 trash trucks
- Authorities: No immediate evidence that Tiger Woods was impaired in car crash that seriously injured both legs
- Boy Scouts seek to extend halt to lawsuits vs. local groups
- Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges
- Ty Gibbs to follow shock win with 14 Xfinity Series races
- Kentucky Senate GOP leader files no-knock warrant bill
- Suns waive backup center Damian Jones
- Appeals court to weigh 3rd-degree murder charge for Chauvin
- Tech firms say there's little doubt Russia behind major hack
- Hurricanes' Teravainen out for road trip due to concussion
- Column: Back in time on LPGA for Sorenstam and Yani Tseng
- Verdict vacated; bond request next for ex-NFL star's killer
- Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Ex-congressman ordered to pay $456k for election violations
- Biden moves to reengage with Palestinians after Israel focus
- Brazil's Petrobras calls meeting to elect Bolsonaro ally
- ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results
- NBA chooses All-Star reserves, with Zion among first-timers
- Shaw back with Brews; Kennedy, Lamb, Teheran find new teams
- Rush Limbaugh flag honors won't be statewide
- Baldwin, VCU sink Saint Louis 67-65
- LESSO, China's Leading Plastic Piping Brand Expands its Market to Southeast Asia
- Mitch Moreland finalizes $2.5M deal with Oakland Athletics
- Jones, Withers lead Louisville past Notre Dame 69-57
- Mann, Florida handle Cooper-less Auburn 74-57
- Pistons snap 3-game losing streak with 105-93 win over Magic
- Henderson leads Campbell over High Point 68-48
- Michigan St tops No. 5 Illinois 81-72, bolsters NCAA chances
- West Coast behind, more fans about to show up on PGA Tour
- DHL Global Forwarding ships COVID-19 vaccines weekly as New Zealand rolls out vaccination program
- Hunter Fan Company Debuts Industrial Fan Line for Malaysia
- Cavaliers snap 10-game slide by beating Hawks 112-111
- Wheeler's triple-double helps Georgia cruise past LSU 91-78
- Sabres beat slumping Devils 4-1 as Ullmark makes 41 saves
- China's Mars craft enters parking orbit before landing rover
- Taiwan president visits nation's last preserver of indigenous facial tattoos
- Refugees and undocumented migrants must be vaccinated, NGOs warn
- Kapanen, Guentzel push Penguins to 3-2 OT win over Capitals
- Facebook to lift ban on Australia news and pay local media companies
- Harris, Embiid lead 76ers over Raptors 109-102
- Nets use balanced scoring to send Kings to 8th straight loss
- Metheny leads Bowling Green over E. Michigan 82-69
- Norris scores in shootout, Senators beat Canadiens 5-4
- Curry leads Warriors past Knicks as fans return to MSG
- Kane, Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 6-5 in shootout
- Bucks win 139-112 in new Timberwolves coach Finch's debut
- Gillespie, Daniels lead No. 8 Villanova past St John's 81-58
- Doncic hits last-second 3 to lift Mavs over Celtics 110-107
- Only 1.3% of Taiwanese willing to take Chinese Covid vaccines
- Qualtrics study reveals employee engagement in Thailand exceeds global average
- Clubhouse app lets Thailand pro-democracy protesters speak freely
- Hacking group targets Vietnam activists: Amnesty
- Kapenen scores in OT, Penguins beat Capitals 3-2
- Myreon Jones scores 29; Penn State holds off Nebraska 86-83
- Taiwan tennis player detained at Serbia airport for 24 hours
- Detected Cyber Threats Rose 20% to Exceed 62.6 Billion in 2020
- DHL Global Forwarding ships COVID-19 vaccines weekly as Australia rolls out vaccination program
- NTUC LearningHub Unveils Singapore’s Largest Subscription-Based Online Learning Platform — LHUB GO Infinity — Which Offers Learners Affordable Access to Over 75,000 On-Demand Courses
- Arizona St. demolishes Washington behind Martin 97-64
- Shuler leads Ole Miss past No. 24 Missouri 60-53
- Swedish TV show discusses Taiwan's pandemic prevention success
- Taiwan has right to interact with other countries, MOFA reminds China
- Bouknight scores 20 to lead UConn past Georgetown 70-57
- Rinne makes 24 saves as Predators beat Red Wings 2-0
- Prosecutors target Mexican border state governor
- Today in History
- Texas Southern routs Mississippi Valley State 82-45
- Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
- Ramey, No. 14 Texas rally for OT win over No. 17 Kansas
- Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach
- Experts fear fresh wave of political prisoners in Myanmar
- World in Progress: Europe's COVID-19 nightmare, one year on
- No. 2 Baylor shakes off rust, outlasts Iowa State 77-72
- Nissan ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn's pay was too low
- Senoko Energy Cooks Up Exclusive Rewards With MasterChef Singapore And Gives Back To Local Home-Based F&B Entreprenuers
- Clippers rout Wizards 135-116, snap Washington's win streak
- Surgeon: Tiger Woods had multiple "open fractures" to lower right leg; rod placed in tibia, screws and pins in ankle
- Hong Kong to spend $15.4B to stabilize virus-ravaged economy
- Jokic scores 41, Nuggets beat Trail Blazers 111-106
- Taiwan High Court sentences man to 17 years for railway police killing
- Iraq's struggling Christians hope for boost from pope visit
- Russian fugitive arrested in Bali after fleeing deportation
- Kahun helps Oilers rally past Canucks 4-3
- Chipmakers in drought-hit Taiwan order water trucks to prepare for 'the worst'
- Amnesty International: Hackers attacking Vietnam dissidents
- Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
- Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash
- World in Progress: Defying censorship
- India's Bhitarkanika National Park provides sanctuary for rare species
- Taiwan’s Foxconn founder more interested in health than politics
- Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
- Asian shares slip on jitters over inflation, interest rates
- No. 19 USC at Colorado highlights the week in Pac-12 hoops
- Judge bans enforcement of Biden's 100-day deportation pause
- Column: Tiger Woods survives but his career might not
- KINOKUNIYA, renowned supermarket chain in Japan, launches its 1st Pop-up Stores in Singapore
- Syracuse's heart: PG, cancer survivor Tiana Mangakahia
- Padres' Seidler on Tatis deal: 'There's nothing we can't do'
- Coco Gauff advances to Adelaide International quarterfinals
- EU authorities seize 23 tons of cocaine in biggest ever haul
- Lawmaker: Three people killed in clashes in southeast Iran
- The Latest: S. Korean-made vaccines roll off production line
- 4 imported Covid cases test positive after Taiwan quarantines
- Indonesian delegation visits Taiwan's Jakarta office to discuss migrant worker freeze
- Indonesia presses regional effort to resolve Myanmar crisis
- China insists on '1992 Consensus' as anchor for peace in Taiwan Strait
- German economy grew 0.3% in Q4, better than thought
- England wins toss in 3rd test vs India and will bat 1st
- 'Don't worry, come forward:' Asian nations get 1st shots
- Neil Lennon resigns as manager of Scottish club Celtic
- PrimaDollar to focus on supply chain trade finance and larger clients, MODIFI acquires its SME export trade finance business
- Former member of Syrian secret police convicted in Germany
- ripple2wave Incubator launches Digital Water Hackathon: $250,000 R&D funds for startups with solutions to tackle Singapore water issues
- Chinese official calls for 'joint efforts' in China-US trade
- China should honor pledge to share Mekong River data with neighbors: US
- China says Iran nuclear issue at 'critical point'
- Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
- German court convicts radical imam of membership in IS
- Lawmakers, rights groups ask Malaysia to explain deportation
- US to seek seat on UN human rights body, after Trump pullout
- Ghana becomes the first country in the world to receive vaccines through the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative.
- Taiwan’s CPC sets up Advanced Catalysis Center amid falling fuel demand
- Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods
- Ghana is first nation in world to receive COVAX vaccines
- 2021 Taipei Cycle and TaiSPO physical shows postponed, virtual versions to proceed
- China says Japan-U.S. security treaty a product of Cold War
- Italy presses UN for answers on envoy's slaying in Congo
- Bayern's Jamal Musiala picks Germany over England
- Malaysia launches COVID-19 vaccination drive as PM gets first shot
- Thousands celebrate reinstatement of Nepal's Parliament
- Hong Kong Design Centre Supports the Injection of An Additional $1 Billion into CreateSmart Initiative to Promote the Creative Industries in 2021-22 Budget Address
- Officials: Engine explosion, fire kill 10 Afghan civilians
- What free college might actually look like
- Japanese officials punished in scandal linked to PM's son
- 2 hard-hit cities, 2 diverging fates in vaccine rollout
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Funky electronics chain Fry's is no more
- Germany finds huge cocaine shipment; Dutch discover 2nd one
- ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results
- Edmunds compares new Escalade, Navigator and Mercedes GLS
- Number of Hongkongers acquiring Taiwan residence permits doubled in 2020
- Imran Khan invites Sri Lankan Buddhists to visit Pakistan
- African swine fever in Malaysia triggers higher fines in Taiwan
- School voucher push taps frustration over distance learning
- Pakistani couple's appeal of blasphemy sentence postponed
- Philippines to probe use of illegal COVID-19 vaccines
- VinBrain reaches final round of global competition "COVID-19 Pandemic Response Challenge"
- Kyoto University will hold an online showcase event to deliver state-of-art innovations of startups rooted from premier Japanese academic institutes to U.S. investors and venture capitals
- Suspected jihadist rebels kill 10 in northeastern Nigeria
- Thai court forces 3 Cabinet ministers to step down after finding them guilty of sedition during 2013-2014 protests
- Taiwan's requirement to wear masks during large-scale assemblies to continue
- Putin warns of foreign efforts to destabilize Russia
- ExxonMobil selling some assets for more than $1B
- Thai court ousts 3 Cabinet members found guilty of sedition
- J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
- Controversy swirls over lowering of flags for Rush Limbaugh
- UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Trash fills Bosnia river faster than workers can pull it out
- UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants have drown in Mediterranean
- Former SC utility executive to plead guilty in two courts
- Germany prepares way for its troops to stay in Afghanistan
- Turkish pilots, official get 4-year jail over Ghosn escape
- Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths
- Russia out of European indoors because of doping plan delay
- Incomplete polar bear survey halts Alaska oil search bid
- Former Ireland rugby prop Gary Halpin dies at 55
- Lowe's 4Q results surge as people plow money into homes
- 6-year-old dies of injuries in Greek migrant camp fire
- Orlando City soccer player arrested on sexual assault charge
- China says ready to enhance exchanges with US on trade, economic front
- Taste the World with 7-Eleven’s Latest Additions to its Very Own 7-SELECT Ready-to-Eat Range. First Stop, Southeast Asia!
- Mexican prosecutor denies political charges against governor
- A shot in the arm: EU vaccine program struggles to speed up
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Number of women on UK corporate boards rises 50% in 5 years
- English Standings
- Mexico bid to sell presidential jet stretches into 3rd year
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Virginia GOP to choose nominees at convention in Lynchburg
- Six Nations says new testing clears France to host Scotland
- New home sales jump 4.3% in January
- Russia hosts new Kyrgyzstan leader on his 1st foreign trip
- Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Claude Julien, associate coach Kirk Muller, appoint Dominique Ducharme interim coach
- Canadiens fire coach Claude Julien amid losing stretch
- Enbridge Line 3 divides Indigenous lands, people
- Fawad Chaudhry on Conflict Zone
- Number of inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots rises to 79
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Ukraine: Health workers welcome COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Slovenia police find 13 migrants lacking air hidden in truck
- States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington
- German cabinet agrees to extend Afghanistan mission
- Greece mulls legal reforms amid high-profile sex abuse case
- Asylum seekers rush to register for US border processing
- Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer
- 5 Africa-born designers open digital Milan Fashion Week
- Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in 'equity' push
- Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd
- Hungary rolls out China's Sinopharm jab amid lagging trust
- Prosecutors drop drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen; rocker to pay $500 fine
- La Vie Boheme: 'Rent' musical celebrates 25th anniversary
- Twins SS prospect Royce Lewis out for season with torn ACL
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Hunters and trappers exceed Wisconsin wolf kill quota
- CIA nominee pledges to provide 'unvarnished' intelligence
- Police probed South Dakota AG's cellphone use before crash
- Egypt backs call to internationalize Ethiopia dam dispute
- Report: Italy's mobsters well-poised to exploit pandemic aid
- Turkish police nab Iraqi IS suspect, rescue Yazidi girl
- Drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen dropped
- South Africa to spend $172 million on mass vaccination drive
- Health network allowed employees' kin to skip vaccine line
- Dear Sir or Madam: Paul McCartney memoir due out in November
- Leicester's Maddison out injured for Europa League match
- Shopping online eases isolation for older adults
- Florida man charged with trying to join Islamic militants
- Lawyer hired by Democratic AG defends Iowa's GOP governor
- The Latest: West Coast Conference tourneys won't have fans
- Minnesota Supreme Court hands victory to PolyMet copper mine
- Brazil's Bolsonaro visits Amazon jungle state hit by floods
- Special prosecutor picked for case against St. Louis couple
- Chairman Powell: Fed is in no hurry to raise interest rates
- NBCA says it has 'concern' about T-wolves' coaching change
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- EXPLAINER: UN vaccine plan is underway, but problems remain
- Despite GOP outcry, Cassidy 'at peace' with impeachment vote
- Court ruling may make it harder to cut train crew sizes to 1
- PG&E wildfire victims sue former management for neglect
- Germany urges Iran to accept diplomacy in nuclear dispute
- Israeli PM: Giving vaccines to allies buys goodwill
- 3 former NFL players receive grants for their foundations
- Amid surge, US tries to expedite release of migrant children
- Goodell: NFL learnings from 2020 technology here to stay
- Pitt point guard Xavier Johnson enters transfer portal
- ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results
- Steelers planning on Roethlisberger's return in 2021
- Australian bid put on IOC fast track to host 2032 Olympics
- Kelenic, agent express frustration with Mariners
- Houston Rockets release DeMarcus Cousins after 25 games
- MATCHDAY: Napoli, Arsenal under pressure in Europa League
- Sanctions prompt Venezuela to expel head of EU delegation
- Bruins D Lauzon out at least a month with broken hand
- Europa League Glance
- Reinternment plan of possible Tulsa massacre victims delayed
- Islamabad beats Karachi in high-scoring PSL game
- AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Homestead
- Omaha gym owner convicted of sex assault on rare provision
- Texas ranch heiress' art collection going up for auction
- Del Core intros new brand with live show during digital MFW
- Holloway breaks world indoor record for 60-meter hurdles
- Alli scores wonder goal, Tottenham through in Europa League
- Kentucky governor wants to move on from impeachment effort
- Marlins killer Adam Duvall is now on their side and in RF
- Cardinals' Arenado fitting in seamlessly with new franchise
- Lawyer: French man is in Iran's prison over security charges
- Iowa Republicans fast-tracking dramatic election changes
- Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker
- Atlantic League to open May 27, play 120-game schedule
- White nationalist gets prison over rape threat, extortion
- Messi leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- South Carolina delays 5-year minimum for stealing packages
- Yara Shahidi doesn't use her voice just to hear herself talk
- Chief: Capitol police were unsure about using force Jan. 6
- Trade group: Retail sales should grow 6.5% to 8.2% this year
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Late penalty helps Nimes win and move out of relegation zone
- Italy orders food delivery services to treat riders better
- Facebook bans all Myanmar military-linked accounts
- Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain
- UN: Yemen faces world's worst famine and needs $3.85 billion
- Los Angeles Lakers waive 2-time champion guard Quinn Cook
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- 'Operational error' causes Fed payment system to crash
- Hectic finish awaits all NBA teams in 2nd half of season
- Third dimension: McMahon prepares to step in for Arenado
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- High court inclined to expand warrantless entry into homes
- Man exits church after years in sanctuary from deportation
- Feds: Businessman illegally exported vehicles to Lebanon
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Jays' Guerrero Jr. feels stronger, quicker after weight loss
- US women's team players to stop kneeling during anthem
- Original 9, Hewitt in Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021
- Humbert saves 3 match points to reach Montpelliers quarters
- Brewers CF Cain has no regrets about opting out last season
- After mental health break, a turnaround at Detroit Mercy
- Verisk, Parsons fall; PRA Health Sciences, Upwork rise
- After surprisingly quick start to season, Devils faltering
- Weightlifting risks being dropped from 2024 Paris Olympics
- Things to Know: States push their own relief packages
- Houthis again delay expert examination of tanker off Yemen
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Media outlets denied access to India-England cricket series
- Republicans push back on Pelosi proposal for riot commission
- Vaccinated for virus, Jimmy Carter and wife back in church
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Saudi Arabia says crown prince had 'successful' surgery
- Jill Biden says things get better, including after divorce
- Manchin says he'll vote for Haaland for interior secretary
- Raiders release receiver Tyrell Williams
- Champions League Glance
- '60 Minutes' will have streaming spinoff on Paramount Plus
- Portuguese connection sparks City's 2-0 win v Gladbach in CL
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test
- Good or great? D-backs confident Marte can be the latter
- BC-US--Index, US
- Mendy's late goal gives Madrid 1-0 win over 10-man Atalanta
- Germán apologizes after serving domestic violence suspension
- Business Highlights
- Jill Biden says health inequities have lasted 'far too long'
- Licht: Buccaneers open to giving Brady a contract extension
- Bats, birds among wildlife pummeled during Southern freeze
- Hamlin slaps down speculation over JGR's youth movement
- Man charged with child rape volunteered with senior college
- No. 25 Rutgers women dominate 4th quarter to top Michigan St
- Editorial Roundup: US
- David Foster and Katharine McPhee welcome a baby boy
- Bullpen additions for Twins don't mean demotion for Rogers
- Facebook says it will pay $1B over 3 years to news industry
- Blackouts bring up 'a four-letter word' in Texas: regulation
- Biden's trade pick vows to work more closely with allies
- No. 13 USF women 13th straight despite shooting 28.3%
- Military begins delivering vaccines in Texas, New York
- Golf without Woods? Battered leg brings it closer to reality
- Met Opera, ENO to coproduce Wagner's Ring by Richard Jones
- Coronavirus: EU leaders to consider vaccine passports
- Debinha, Julia score and Brazil downs Canada 2-0
- Red Sox sign utilityman Marwin González to 1-year deal
- Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
- Annika is back on LPGA Tour, just not for very long
- Jose Abreu tests positive for virus; Miller says he had it
- NBC to air Paralympic coverage in prime time for first time
- Mexico starts administering Russian Sputnik V vaccine
- GameStop shares double after tumbling for much of February
- Suns' Booker replaces Lakers' Davis in NBA All-Star Game
- Left out of MeToo: New initiative focuses on Black survivors
- Detroit science center no longer planning for RoboCop statue
- Bieber eager to talk contract extension with Indians
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden on virus deaths, Kerry's climate crisis
- Clemson wins 4th straight, holds Wake Forest to 39 points
- El Chapo's wife goes from obscurity to celebrity to arrest
- Federal watchdog blasts FAA over certification of Boeing jet
- Lott, Taylor lift Marquette women past No. 24 DePaul 85-71
- Clemson, Swinney face major offensive changes this spring
- GOP rallies solidly against Democrats' virus relief package
- India, Pakistan agree to stop firing at Kashmir border
- Filmore leads NC A&T over NC Central 79-63
- Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking legal immigration to US
- Spanish-language broadcaster in Oklahoma dies from COVID-19
- Penn St women shock No. 15 Ohio St behind Beverley, Marisa
- Garza, Dickinson ready to renew acquaintances
- Khudobin helps Stars end 6-game skid in 3-0 win vs. Panthers
- Australia wins toss, bowls in 2nd T20 against New Zealand
- Colton, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Hurricanes 3-0
- 'Mission: Impossible 7' will hit Paramount+ even sooner
- Parliament passes final amendments to Australian laws forcing Google and Facebook to pay for news
- Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
- Biden revokes Trump orders on 'anarchist' cities and more
- New Zealand's virus success unleashes runaway housing prices
- Russian supermodel Vodianova is new UN goodwill ambassador
- Madigan's successor resigns amid 'questionable conduct'
- Marvel's Wanda has a future, but 'WandaVision' fate unclear
- CUHK Business School Research Examines the Pivotal Role of Entrepreneurial Experience for Entrepreneurs Launching New Start-ups
- Study Blockchain in 60 Minutes -- New Online Course Launched By Blockdegree
- Hayes, Funderburk help NC State upend No. 15 Virginia 68-61
- Rapinoe-led US beats Argentina 6-0 to win SheBelieves Cup
- Portugal: Controversy over German medics in private clinic
- DHL Global Forwarding Partners Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics to Assure Safety and Efficacy of Lab Testing in Africa and Asia
- Holmes scores 23, No. 11 Indiana women beat Wisconsin 77-49
- Mississippi St. jumps out early, beats South Carolina 69-48
- Prude’s family says videos show crime; Officers say no
- Miller carries George Mason past George Washington 63-58
- Choo signs $2.4 million deal to play for South Korean club
- Marquette hands North Carolina rare home nonconference loss
- Warren scores 20 to lead Hampton past Longwood 74-68
- Missouri St women claim MVC title for 14th time since 1990
- Injury snaps start streak for Vandy guard Scotty Pippen Jr.
- Tokyo Olympic torch relay plans to kick off in one month
- Joens leads Iowa State women past No. 18 West Virginia 85-68
- Gurley scores 21 to lift Furman over The Citadel 72-63
- Hart scores 20 to lift Loyola (Md.) over American 60-49
- Brisbane already preparing for 2032 Olympics
- Jules scores 14 to lift Radford past Mount Aloysius 74-51
- Funk scores 36 to lift Saint Joseph's past Dayton 97-84
- Giroux, Flyers top Rangers 4-3 despite Kreider hat trick
- Faulkner leads W. Carolina over UNC Greensboro 81-80
- Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-1 in OT
- Taiwan 'important partner' in securing US supply chains: White House
- Nze lifts Butler past Seton Hall 61-52
- Robertson lifts Mercer past Chattanooga 81-77 in OT
- Air Force ends 10-game losing streak, beats New Mexico 62-55
- Cavaliers hand Rockets ninth straight loss, 112-96
- Stephen F. Austin beats Northwestern State 83-57
- WTA Adelaide Results
- Gallinari hits Atlanta-record 10 3s, Hawks rout Celtics
- Harrison scores 18 to carry Lamar past Incarnate Word 67-45
- Butler scores 30 to carry Holy Cross past Boston U. 86-75
- Microsoft to establish first datacenter region in Indonesia as part of Berdayakan Ekonomi Digital Indonesia initiative
- American forward Daryl Dike scores 1st goal for Barnsley
- Southern Utah beats Northern Arizona 85-80
- Warriors use late run to pull away from Pacers, 111-107
- Taiwan to reopen to foreigners seeking medical care March 1
- Zion Williamson leads Pelicans past Pistons, 128-118
- Green lifts New Orleans over Texas A&M-CC 69-61
- Fornes carries Nicholls State over Houston Baptist 83-68
- Gilgeous-Alexander scores 42 as Thunder top Spurs 102-99
- Butler leads Heat to 4th straight win, 116-108 over Raptors
- LaVine scores 35 as Bulls beat Timberwolves 133-126 in OT
- Honduras leader warns drug cooperation with US endangered
- Harper, Baker, Rutgers rally from down 15, beat IU 74-63
- Defense shines as Memphis tops Tulane 61-46
- Taiwan to add 46 container ships in 2021 amid robust demand
- New All-Star Zion Williamson leads Pelicans past Pistons
- Hawkins leads Norfolk State past Delaware State 86-55
- Best of the Best: Over 100 Singapore’s elite brands were awarded at the inaugural Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards
- Social media giant Facebook bans all accounts linked to Myanmar's military along with ads from military-linked firms
- Beatty scores 22 to carry La Salle past Duquesne 85-65
- Best of the Best: Over 100 Singapore’s elite brands were awarded at the inaugural Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards
- Facebook bans all Myanmar military-linked accounts and ads
- Crosby scores 23 as Alcorn State beats Alabama State 68-59
- Abilene Christian defeats Sam Houston St. 86-72
- Bayer posts €10.5 billion loss after Roundup legal woes
- Horchler scores 20 to carry Providence over Xavier 83-68
- Malik Monk scores 29 points, Hornets cool off Suns 124-121
- Davenport leads Cincinnati over Tulsa on late basket
- Sturm scores twice, Wild beat Avs 6-2 for 4th straight win
- UN: India coast guard helping Rohingya adrift in Andaman Sea
- Today in History
- Honduras leader warns drug cooperation with US endangered
- Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
- Coyotes rally from 3 down to beat Ducks 4-3 in shootout
- Feazell lifts McNeese St. past SE Louisiana 95-91
- AP PHOTOS: Hindu festival draws crowds of bathers to rivers
- New US envoy to UN gets red carpet welcome from Russia
- Western Taiwan to see stricter water rationing amid drought
- GOP rallies solidly against Democrats' virus relief package
- House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people
- Watchdog reviews complaint about FBI surveillance warrant
- Qantas expects to start international flights in October
- Nepal's bid to deter women's job migration draws fury
- Petersen helps Kings beat Blues 2-1 for 6th straight win
- Gobert, Clarkson lead Jazz to 114-89 rout of Lakers
- Illegal gold mine in Indonesia collapses, killing 3 workers
- Secretive Israeli nuclear facility undergoes major project
- The Latest: Alaska governor, state House member have virus
- Helicopters, firefighters battle 2 forest fires in Japan
- Taiwan’s Foxconn teams up with Fisker on electric vehicle
- 5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
- US Navy ship sails through Taiwan Strait for 2nd time under Biden administration
- Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson drowns in Brazil
- Hill lifts Fresno St. past UNLV 67-64
- Taiwan rejects residency permit for pro-China Hong Kong producer
- Taiwan’s Gogoro releases new Viva Mix smart e-scooter
- Medical oxygen scarce in Africa, Latin America amid virus
- Iowa-Ohio State rematch latest top-10 duel in Big Ten race
- Myanmar coup unites ethnic minorities and pro-democracy protesters
- Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International
- AP PHOTOS: Migrants evade Libyan coast guard to reach Europe
- How would COVID-19 vaccine makers adapt to variants?
- BLM launches Survival Fund amid federal COVID-19 relief wait
- Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
- German police raid suspected Islamic extremists in Berlin
- Kingdom Consultancy Celebrating 15 Years of Excellence
- Hunger-striking Ethiopia politicians 'deteriorating' in jail
- Global stocks follow Wall Street higher after Fed pledge
- 'Love country and party': Taiwan criticizes China for religious persecution
- Armenian PM faces military's demand to resign, talks of coup
- DEBx Medical Receives CE Mark Clearance and ISO 13485 Certification for Debrichem(R), a Novel Desiccant Gel for Chemical Debridement to Initiate Healing in Infected, Chronic Wounds
- Taipei to speed up digital transformation post-COVID
- 6N: Another France player tests positive for virus
- Taiwan’s China Airlines ready to fly COVID vaccines into country
- Greek theater's sexual abuse case sparks belated #MeToo movement
- China's gray-zone warfare against Taiwan at highest possible level: Analyst
- German charged for passing parliament floor plans to Russia
- China denies subjecting US diplomats to COVID-19 anal tests
- China celebrates official end of extreme poverty, lauds Xi
- Pakistani, Indian militaries agree to stop firing in Kashmir
- Taiwanese scholar enters semifinals in post-quantum cryptography competition
- For Israel's allies, road to vaccines runs through Jerusalem
- Watchdog says Libya fails to hold war criminals accountable
- 12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
- EU leaders seek to inject energy into slow vaccine rollout
- Recent drone attack on Saudi royal palace launched from Iraq
- EU court urged to rule against Hungary's asylum policy
- India introduces new rules to regulate online content
- China denies requiring US diplomats to take anal swab tests
- Medtech Startup GyroGear raises US$4.3m in Phase One of Seed Round led by Taiwan Manufacturing Giant Foxconn
- WTA Adelaide Results
- Italy honors slain ambassador, bodyguard and prays for Congo
- 6N: Lawes out for England with training-ground injury
- Bahrain: crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks
- ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results
- EXPLAINER: Why is Facebook banning Myanmar military pages?
- 6N: Sexton and Ryan back for Ireland vs Italy in Rome
- UK actors settle phone hacking claims with tabloid publisher
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Semenya taking case to European Court of Human Rights
- Sentence reduced for driver in fatal Dubai bus crash case
- Diamond tycoon Modi loses bid to stop extradition to India
- Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
- Six Nations coronavirus overseers recommend France-Scotland rugby match on Sunday be postponed
- Bosnian court sentences former IS fighter to 6 years in jail
- Greek PM vows legal overhaul in wake of #MeToo allegations
- Barcelona faces Sevilla in league-cup doubleheader
- Agency to vote on fracking ban near Delaware River
- Cricket crowds in Karachi increased to 50% for PSL games
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US jobless claims fall to 730,000 but layoffs remain high
- EU coronavirus summit: Vaccine certificates expected by summer
- Government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%
- Orders for U.S. durable goods climb 3.4% in January
- El Salvador election could remake political landscape
- Munich prosecutors reopen Jérôme Boateng assault probe
- Philippines to receive first COVID vaccines, start inoculations next week
- Medtech Startup GyroGear raises US$4.3m in Phase One of Seed Round led by Taiwan Manufacturing Giant Foxconn
- China approves two more COVID-19 vaccines for wider use
- Cyprus eases lockdown but curfew, ban on gatherings remain
- Pakistan: Who's in charge?
- 'Blinding Lights' and more hits the Grammys left in the dark
- Torino-Sassuolo Serie A match off due to virus cases
- UK announces further sanctions against Myanmar generals
- Stephen King talks about crime, creativity and new novel
- Quotes from Stephen King interview with The Associated Press
- Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction
- Alaska officials work to close sale of state's fast ferries
- Kosovo: Investigative journalist assaulted after going on TV
- Syria govt says it has virus vaccine; doesn't say from where
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Leaders
- US contracts to buy homes decline, still a January record
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- New York woman loses job, leads pantry feeding thousands
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- England minorities: Higher COVID-19 cases, fewer vaccinated
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
- Top German bishop laments 'scandalous' image of church
- Pro-military marchers in Myanmar attack anti-coup protesters
- German police charged over Nazi chats, possessing explosives
- After oil spill, Israel's fishermen net catch despite ban
- Debate amid pandemic: Should foundations have to give more?
- Warsaw opens murder probe into fate of 2 Poles in Mexico
- Best Buy cut 5,000 jobs even as sales soared during pandemic
- Chief: Capitol Police were ready for trouble, but not a riot
- Citing bad back, Rafael Nadal out of Rotterdam tournament
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Split Cyprus' president hails U.N. bid to resume peace talks
- Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert charged in Michigan in investigation tied to Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal
- The Boutique Hotel Under Gudou Holdings Co., Ltd. Further Expands to Panyu District, Guangzhou— Guangzhou Gudou Quanfeng Residence Officially Opens on 10 February 2021
- Gone to the dogs: Robert Irwin voices a character on 'Bluey'
- Digital exchange Coinbase takes a step toward going public
- Manhattan prosecutor gets Trump tax records after long fight
- Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
- UK police receive letter from UAE princess urging probe
- Dave Sarachan hired to coach Puerto Rico soccer team
- France extends lifetime of its oldest nuclear reactors
- Explainer: Mount Etna puts on its latest spectacular show
- Kremlin critic Navalny sent to prison outside Moscow
- Leipzig closing in on Bayern Munich in German title race
- The Latest: Capitol police boss cites 'multi-tiered failure'
- Thierry Henry resigns as coach of Montreal in MLS
- The Latest: Marquette hoops to allow 1,800 fans at home
- Italy's Lombardy again in virus crisis as Brescia sees surge
- Grammy-nominated or not, No. 1 hits over the years
- A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
- EXPLAINER: Meet the vaccine appointment bots, and their foes
- U.S. pizza sales, booming in pandemic, start to slow
- Builders grapple with land shortage, soaring lumber costs
- Group asks justices to ban use of race in college admissions
- Bahrain becomes 1st nation to grant J&J shot emergency use
- Biden's trade pick vows to work more closely with allies
- EU targets Venezuela envoy in retaliatory move
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Humans vs. math in early 2021 projections
- Pitt F Toney to transfer, second high-profile exit in 2 days
- Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
- FIFA ends bribery case against Germany great Beckenbauer
- Texas regents approve Sarkisian $34.2 million contract
- Baylor-Kansas top big slate of Big 12 weekend games
- Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA
- Northwestern-Michigan game to honor B10's 1st Black player
- Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary
- Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary
- How the Larry Nassar scandal has affected others
- Sabres' Ristolainen eager to return after bout with COVID-19
- EU extends Belarus, Lukashenko sanctions for a year
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- PSG can't afford more slip-ups in tense title race
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Qatar to pour $60 million into new Israel-Gaza gas pipeline
- Senegal, Morocco, Caymans added to terror finance watch list
- Energy executive: Texas power plants turned off in crisis
- ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results
- Another wave of fans returning to sports despite COVID-19
- Ukraine records 50% spike in coronavirus cases
- Conservative gathering to feature Trump's false fraud claims
- India targets Twitter, WhatsApp with new regulatory rules
- Turkey: Woman drops kids from window to save them from fire
- Tribes want Native statue to replace one tied to massacre
- Wisconsin hunters exceed wolf target by nearly 100 animals
- At divided time, Ohio unites behind statue of John Glenn
- Alabama to allow spiritual advisor at inmate's execution
- Chief who knelt with protesters retires in new NYPD shake-up
- Bautista Agut cruises into Open Sud de France quarterfinals
- New Mexico goes to court over slow cleanup at US nuclear lab
- Ties with Saudis at stake as US releases findings on killing
- Gay GOP lawmaker urges defeat of anti-trans athlete bill
- Avalanche danger high, 32 deaths confirmed this season
- Game on, again: GameStop surges and no one truly knows why
- Braves rookie CF Pache banking on postseason in bid to start
- Late Aubameyang goal steers Arsenal through in Europa League
- No. 5 South Carolina wins 13th straight over Ole Miss, 68-43
- Prada sees virtues to preserve in digital runways
- Europa League Glance
- NCAA reveals COVID-19 contingency plans for hoops tourneys
- MATCHDAY: Bilbao visits Levante, Frankfurt goes to Bremen
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Lincoln Center to emerge from pandemic with outdoor shows
- Four separate leagues? Divisional styles develop around NHL
- Truck attack plot suspect diagnosed with delusional disorder
- New lawsuit revives discrimination allegation against Yale
- After COVID opt-out, Zimmerman 'nowhere close' to retirement
- Weapons, cellphones seized after deadly Ecuador prison riots
- Libya's new PM delays naming Cabinet as deadline looms
- Albanian minister in Lebanon for Syria repatriation efforts
- Twitter to let users charge followers to see premium posts
- US shifts state grant focus to extremism, cyberthreats
- 7 dead, 1 injured after prison outbreak in Haiti's capital
- Take note: At 26-6, Utah Jazz are the NBA's best team so far
- Ohio is first state to sue Census Bureau over delay in data
- Things to Know: US Hospitalizations plunge, but still high
- Colts trying to find continuity after making deal for Wentz
- Pirates RF Polanco hoping bumpy road smooths out in 2021
- Oklahoma officer charged in Black man's fatal shooting
- 'Reply All' podcast paused amid charges of toxic behavior
- Pentagon says reported sexual assaults at academies dropped
- Hold it! Belgian govt warns against using its own free masks
- Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first 5 weeks in office
- Defense head Austin weighs warship needs in Pacific, Mideast
- Best Buy, Domino's fall; Twitter, Smucker rise
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- How and why the IOC could find a 2032 Olympic host so soon
- Player-run U.S. pro volleyball league set to debut in Dallas
- Monarch butterflies down 26% in Mexico wintering grounds
- Michael Somare, Papua New Guinea's 1st prime minister, dies
- Official: Former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert dies by suicide after being charged with human trafficking
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Brazil death toll tops 250,000, virus still running rampant
- Florida officials, leaders call for immigration consensus
- Video shows police pulling people from fiery Georgia crash
- EU targets Venezuela envoy in tit-for-tat expulsions
- Florida hopes to get handle on turnovers as postseason nears
- Titans waive WR Adam Humphries with 2 years left on his deal
- Europa League Glance
- 6N: Scotland prop Fagerson loses appeal against red card
- Woof, woof: Rebel Wilson goes to the dogs in reality show
- Biden directive expands jobless aid to more unemployed
- Indictment: militia leader pointed rifle at police in Ky.
- Lundqvist back on ice, 'months' away from deciding future
- Airbnb reports huge loss in first time out as public company
- DoorDash's sales more than triple in Q4 due to pandemic
- Man who played Duke Chapel bells for 50 years dies
- Peppa Pig theme park set for Legoland Florida Resort in 2022
- Brett Gardner, Clint Frazier build bond while competing
- Tommy Gainey shoots 65, leads PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open
- UN chief extends Lebanon's Hariri tribunal for two years
- Facebook signs pay deals with 3 Australian news publishers
- 3 who killed Chicago cops paroled after decades in prison
- AT&T spinning off DirecTV after losing millions of customers
- Ex-Washington employees ask NFL to release report findings
- Daniel Prude case reflects difficulty of prosecuting police
- Mickelson eyeing record 3rd straight PGA Tour Champions win
- No. 2 NC State women get hot from outside, beat Pitt 83-53
- Business Highlights
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- BC-GLF--Puerto Rico Open Scores
- Kirilloff ready to be regular for Twins, but on opening day?
- Ex-cop appeals murder conviction to Minnesota Supreme Court
- US Park Police names Pamela Smith its 1st Black female chief
- Arkansas lawmaker's ability to participate remotely halted
- Calls grow for Cuomo harassment inquiry. But by whom?
- Feds: Scheme involved $15 million in government contracts
- CF Kiermaier happy to remain with Rays after trade rumors
- US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year average at 2.97%
- McPlant and more: Beyond Meat inks McDonald's, Yum deals
- New coronavirus variant in New York spurs caution, concern
- 'Black box' in Woods SUV could yield clues to cause of wreck
- Letarte to play crew chief again in 1-race stint for Spire
- Sean McVay won't say why Rams moved on from Jared Goff
- Simpson, Fitzpatrick lead WGC; Johnson, DeChambeau struggle
- TIAA names Thasunda Brown Duckett as CEO
- Boeing will pay $6.6 million to settle FAA allegations
- EXPLAINER: What were the warnings before the Capitol riot?
- Harper eager to get to postseason, end Phillies' drought
- Iconic tapestry of Picasso's 'Guernica' is gone from the UN
- Amnesty report describes Axum massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
- NBA suspends Wolves' Beasley 12 games for felony gun threat
- European court: governments must prove climate change effort
- Fungo golf for Giants pitchers; fans for MLB spring games
- S. Korea injects first shots in public vaccination campaign
- President Biden orders airstrike against Iran-backed militia in Syria following rocket attacks against US forces in Iraq
- TikTok owner ByteDance to pay $92M in US privacy settlement
- How Taiwan beat China to be Asia's top-performing economy
- Democrats launch sweeping bid to overhaul US election laws
- Papua New Guinea's first prime minister Michael Somare dies
- Chief: No discipline for officer who shot protestor in face
- Sorenstam returns with a lot more stress and fewer birdies
- Bulgaria offers COVID vaccinations to everyone
- AP sources: Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems’ minimum wage hike, says it must be dropped from COVID-19 bill
- Jazz say they will investigate allegation of bigoted comment
- Deutsche Telekom records record-breaking revenue
- Kentucky Senate passes bill to restrict no-knock warrants
- Costco to raise starting hourly wage to $16; end hazard pay
- Hulu sets Mike Tyson miniseries, but the boxer punches back
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Feds: Bannon's pardon blocks prosecution, but not indictment
- UN sanctions top Houthi police official in Yemen's capital
- Gambino crime family's elder Gotti, Peter, dies in prison
- Sabres goalie Ullmark injured during 1st period vs Devils
- Inside Europe 26.02.2021
- Wright lifts SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 66-53
- Cavs, Indians, Browns unite police, area youth for change
- Hong Kong kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations with Sinovac jab
- US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
- Grimes scores 33 points, No. 12 Houston beats WKU 81-57
- Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57
- McConnell says he'd support Trump if he wins 2024 nomination
- Greenpeace calls for marine protected areas in Taiwan
- No. 1 Gonzaga tested, pulls away to beat Santa Clara 89-75
- Howard's 27 lifts No. 19 Kentucky women over No. 17 Georgia
- Review: Billie Eilish, unfiltered, in new documentary
- Martin, Lawrence lead Arizona State past Washington 80-72
- Baker carries Morehead St. over Tennessee St. 74-60
- Kane's 399th goal pushes Blackhawks past Blue Jackets 2-0
- Atson carries St. Francis (BKN) over Merrimack 84-71
- Western Taiwan blanketed by 'unhealthy air' for second day
- Wilson scores winner on power play, Capitals beat Penguins
- Cockburn scores 24 as No. 5 Illinois tops Nebraska 86-70
- Colin White scores twice, Senators beat Flames 6-1
- Nets rout Magic 129-92, run NBA-leading win streak to eight
- Zacha scores 1:17 into OT in Devils 4-3 win win over Sabres
- All-Stars Embiid, Simmons lead 76ers past Dallas 111-97
- Islanders score 5 in 3rd, beat first-place Bruins 7-2
- McElhinney leads Lightning to 3-1 win over Hurricanes
- Fairleigh Dickinson tops Sacred Heart 82-69
- Panthers stun Stars 3-2 with late rally
- Randolph scores 27 to lift Florida A&M past SC State 75-67
- Davis powers No. 20 Tennessee women past Missouri 78-73
- Flamengo defends Brazilian title despite defeat at Sao Paulo
- Bernard scores 19 as UCLA keeps Utah at arm's length 76-61
- Taiwan pro baseball league to start preseason
- Gagner's hat trick leads Red Wings past Predators 5-2
- Kyrie Irving, James Harden lead Nets to 8th straight victory
- Jones leads Weber St. past Sacramento St. 82-73
- Tyus Jones, defense lead Grizzlies past Clippers, 122-94
- Kiss lifts Bryant over Long Island-Brooklyn 87-80
- Islanders roll past Bruins with 5-goal third period
- Akuchie, Bohannon lead Youngstown St. over UIC 74-58
- Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games
- Jets spoil Dominique Ducharme’s debut as Montreal’s coach
- China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
- Taiwan economy to expand 5.9% in 2021: JP Morgan
- No. 16 Arkansas women rally to edge Auburn 74-69
- Duarte, Oregon hold off Stanford 71-68
- Nara Yoshitomo's art exhibition to tour Taiwan
- Jockuch leads N. Colorado over Portland St. 66-64
- Horne, Wright lead Colorado to 80-62 rout of No. 19 USC
- Green Future for The Self-Storage Industry: Extra Space Asia Goes The Extra Mile for Clean Energy with LYS Energy Group
- Michigan St beats No. 4 Ohio St 71-67, improves NCAA resume
- Leaupepe leads Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 81-74
- Beal scores 33, Wizards hang on late to beat Nuggets 112-110
- Clay leads Tennessee Tech over Austin Peay 81-76
- Buie, Northwestern rally past Minnesota in 2nd half, 67-59
- Taiwan to continue cooperation with US amid supply chain concerns
- Barcello scores 29 to carry BYU past San Francisco 79-73
- Bannan carries Montana past Idaho State 64-58
- Today in History
- Mitchell leads No. 22 SDSU past Boise State 78-66 in OT
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
- Some local GOP leaders fire up base with conspiracies, lies
- Some local GOP leaders fire up base with conspiracies, lies
- No. 21 Gonzaga women roll past Pepperdine 95-49
- Silva scores 15, Oregon State beats California 59-57
- Antetokounmpo scores 38 as Bucks outlast Pelicans 129-125
- Biden to exercise empathy skills in Texas visit after storms
- House to vote on virus bill; arbiter says wage hike a no-go
- Water near Arizona Air Force base is tainted in latest case
- Fukushima disaster: Is TEPCO nuclear plant still a safety risk?
- Mike Smith makes 32 saves, Oilers beat Canucks 3-0
- Native American nominee's grilling raises questions on bias
- 2 US Navy warships in Mideast affected by coronavirus
- As Somalia's COVID-19 cases surge, a variant is suspected
- Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call urges patience
- Taiwan agrees to reduce Pacific saury catch by 40%
- At pivotal moment in Afghanistan war, Biden weighs a dilemma
- Unbeaten Bucknell women returning after month-long pause
- Once the mainstream model, Michigan GOP embraces right wing
- Akinjo, Arizona pull away from Washington State 69-53
- Johnson leads Saint Mary's (Calif.) over Pacific 58-46
- Vaccination 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms
- More Choice, More Variety for a New Lifestyle at 7-Eleven!
- Semiconductor project in north Taiwan held up by environmental concerns
- French Open champion Iga Swiatek into WTA Adelaide final
- Myanmar security forces disperse anti-coup protesters
- Japan partly ending pandemic emergency, keeps it for Tokyo
- It's a smash hit! Chinese seeing films on big screens again
- China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
- AP Week in Pictures, North America
- Pandemic leaves many Romanian patients without critical care
- CAS reduces ban on Akmal, imposes fine of $27,000
- EU leaders pledge more cooperation on defense
- Asian shares sink, Tokyo down 4% after tech rout on Wall St
- Police raid far-right network in Germany
- Briton jailed for breaking Singapore quarantine order
- Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
- BC-GLF--Workday Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--LPGA Gainbridge Scores
- Taiwan’s China Airlines recognized by S&P Global for sustainability focus
- Shamima Begum: 'IS bride' cannot return to UK, court rules
- COVID offers Pakistan chance to focus on ecotourism
- German defense minister visits troops in Afghanistan
- Microsoft says AIoT and 5G are Taiwan’s trump cards
- Myanmar protests: Several injured as clashes escalate
- Rohingya: Relocated refugees say life was better at Cox's Bazar
- The Latest: Hong Kong starts virus jabs at community centers
- Queen says COVID vaccine is quick, painless and helps others
- Taiwan could roll out homegrown COVID vaccines in July
- Vivocom's Group Game Changer - Multi-Billion Sand Project Secured
- Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley
- Taiwan-China relations could improve in 2021: China experts
- EU sees must-not-miss chance to revive Iran nuclear deal
- Hong Kong Productivity Council Theme of the Year 2021: "Make Smart Smarter"
- Officials: Attack targets Afghan reporter's family, kills 3
- US lawmakers ask Taiwan envoy for assistance in auto chip shortage
- Dutch appeals court upholds legal basis for virus curfew
- Bangladeshis protest prison death of commentator
- IS bride loses bid to return to UK to fight for citizenship
- The difficulties of being gay in Iran
- Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports
- Somalia's opposition postpones protest over election delay
- Prince Harry raps 'Fresh Prince,' says he didn't walk away
- China, India urge further measures to ease border tensions
- AP PHOTOS: A week of rage over Spanish rapper's imprisonment
- Elephant kills zookeeper with blow from trunk in Spain
- Hundreds of schoolgirls missing in northern Nigeria after attack on their school in Zamfara state, residents say
- Czechs to impose tighter lockdown amid UK variant surge
- Biden US TR nominee Tai vows to end trade 'race to the bottom,' counter China
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 3/1/2021
- Belarusian Olympic body elects Lukashenko's son as leader
- Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction
- Germany's Birkenstock selling majority stake to investors
- Queensland Reds edge Melbourne Rebels 23-21 in Super Rugby
- Former Greek National Theater director ordered jailed
- India makes donation to Taiwan to boost cooperation on traditional medicine
- Officials: Heavy fighting kills 27 people in central Yemen
- Rwandan court rules it can try 'Hotel Rwanda' hero
- Henderson sidelined after surgery in new blow for Liverpool
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Former king pays 4.4 million euros to Spanish tax agency
- Explosion destroys cafe, injures 3 people in Russia
- WTA Adelaide Results
- German radio station apologies for remarks about K-pop's BTS
- Gut-Behrami wins downhill and moves atop World Cup standings
- Armenia in political crisis over PM's comments on Russian missiles
- Draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League
- ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results
- Taiwan schedules religious procession for April despite COVID pandemic
- Belarus: Anger 'hasn't gone away' — Tsikhanouskaya
- Belgium likely to prolong restrictions as virus cases rise
- Ex-Scottish leader to testify as sex case tears party apart
- Former British gymnasts allege physical, psychological abuse
- Plans underway to replace bridge that collapsed, killing 6
- Militia official: US strike in Syria kills 1, wounds several
- UN: Carbon-cutting pledges by countries nowhere near enough
- Authorities say explosion strikes ship in Gulf of Oman; crew safe and heading to nearby port
- UN rights chief cites 'need' to assess rights in Xinjiang
- Man United to face AC Milan in last 16 of Europa League
- Explosion strikes ship in Gulf of Oman; crew safe
- Wisconsin mall shooting case staying in juvenile court
- Cooper recalls 430K light truck tires due to sidewall bulges
- City where Trayvon Martin died seeks racial injustice reform
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps
- Volkswagen weathers pandemic with $10.7 billion profit
- BA parent company books huge loss, pushes for digital passes
- Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
- France to face All Blacks in opener of 2023 Rugby World Cup
- Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
- Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton lead ACM Awards nominations
- Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine.
- Ivory Coast 2nd country to receive COVID vaccines via COVAX
- India's economy expands 0.4% in Oct.-Dec., ending recession
- EXPLAINER: US airstrike in Syria sends message to Iran
- French veteran Gilles Simon taking a break from tennis tour
- Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through at least 2023
- Man who attacked Jew in Germany sent to psychiatric hospital
- Canada Pension Plan CEO resigns after travelling for vaccine
- Multan beats Lahore by 7 wickets for 1st win in PSL
- Devuelven anillo robado a Menem; sospechoso no aparece
- Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- French Riviera cities under lockdown as new infections soar
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- St. Louis prosecutor seeks to take back McCloskey case
- From reggaeton to Hollywood: Nicky Jam dreams of his star
- NYC schools head Richard Carranza exits, to be replaced by Meisha Ross Porter, the first Black woman to lead system
- NYT editor Bill Hamilton joining publisher Celadon Books
- NYC schools chancellor exits, citing virus' personal toll
- Could pandemic further erode the New England town meeting?
- Innodisk Announces New Industrial-Grade Products For Embedded World 2021
- As 'Handmaid's Tale' returns, creator sees no end in sight
- N Macedonia: 6 ex-officials get prison terms for wiretaps
- Berlin man convicted over threat to blow up British hospital
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Report questions claim Palestinian was shot in self-defense
- Upon further review: OSU trademark challenge reinstated
- Marla Miller retiring as MLB's head of special events
- Thousands protest opposition leader's arrest in Georgia
- Dutch poet declines assignment to translate Gorman's works
- Breakout 'Borat' star Maria Bakalova conquers Hollywood
- 6N: England's Lawes out injured for rest of tournament
- Cat that vanished 15 years ago is reunited with owner
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Business events scheduled for the coming month
- US urges Tanzania to embrace COVID-19 vaccines, share data
- Myanmar's UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country
- US Army crowdsources ideas to combat sexual assault crisis
- 4 men convicted in 1993 WTC bombing have had sentences cut
- 3 MLB players positive for COVID-19 in past week
- AP names Anna Jo Bratton to post of US Enterprise Editor
- Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 charged
- Members who broke with polygamous cult buy former compound
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Vaccine roll-out gaps a core concern for G-20 countries
- Cyprus Eurovision entry sparks backlash over 'satanic' lyrics
- Pythons, iguanas: Florida restricts some exotic reptiles
- 6N: Probes begin into outbreak which hits France's momentum
- US officials believe Saudi crown prince approved operation to 'capture or kill' journalist, says newly released document
- Moscow mayor scraps vote on statue for Soviet secret police chief
- Ta-Nehisi Coates to write new 'Superman' film
- NFL's minority hiring rate for open jobs nearly doubled
- North Macedonia: Clashes at protest over terror convictions
- Rush Limbaugh buried in private cemetery in St. Louis
- FAA seeks $27,500 from passenger it says hit air attendant
- United will pay $49 million to settle air mail fraud case
- Football schools? Ohio State, Alabama thriving in hoops, too
- Rights monitor says 3 dead as protests rage in southern Iraq
- Sabres' Eichel day to day; Ullmark to miss at least 2 games
- American League Glance
- Missouri AG : No charges in 2017 death of Black jail inmate
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- Kansas Supreme Court suspends foul-mouthed judge from bench
- College softball an anchor for Olympic hopefuls in pandemic
- NYC steakhouse stunt: A wax Don Draper hanging at the bar
- Virus sidelines 6 Raptors coaches for Rockets game
- Portugal handball goalie Quintana dies after heart attack
- Angels re-sign veteran Jesse Chavez to minor league deal
- Highlights of the COVID-19 relief bill advancing in Congress
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- NCAA lifts Ga Tech hoop scholarship, recruiting sanctions
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Top seeds Bautista Agut and Goffin ease into Open Sud semis
- ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results
- WFP: Security protocols, leaks a focus of Congo probe
- Tennessee: Vaccines stolen, given to children in 1 county
- Democratic-led House makes conservation push with lands bill
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Versatile Clippard ready for any role in D-backs bullpen
- Armenia's political tensions still high after PM's coup talk
- Royals' Perez, Mondesi ready to build on healthy 2020 sprint
- Feds say Massachusetts man scammed 3 women out of $500,000
- UN urges warring parties to halt fighting for vaccinations
- Top US diplomat 'visits' Mexico, Canada on virtual trip
- Alvarez not taking heavy underdog Yildirim lightly
- Black News Channel reloads with talk focus, morning show
- JGR youngsters shine, validate Toyota's development program
- Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
- Brewers' Yelich eager for fresh start after 2020 struggles
- Durant out until after All-Star break with hamstring injury
- All change at troubled Marseille with new president & coach
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Algeria pro-democracy marchers try to revive Friday protests
- Rosario finds fit, family while joining Indians
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- ADT, Carter's fall; AMC Networks, Etsy rise
- Sorenstam waiting to see if rules mistake costs her the cut
- Wichita St lifts interim tag, gives Isaac Brown 5-year deal
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- EXPLAINER: Why economic optimism unsettled Wall Street
- Kraken trying to help revive hockey at Alaska Anchorage
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Woman arrested in case of fake Lafreniere hockey cards
- Woman in international same-sex child custody case in court
- Things to Know: $1.9T package heads toward House approval
- US striker Sargent leads Bremen to 2-1 win over Frankfurt
- Adell still confident after rough debut season with Angels
- Mavs' Porzingis shrugs off trade talk after latest injury
- US expert panel endorses Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine; FDA will make final decision soon
- Bilbao draws at Levante 1-1 before their Copa del Rey semi
- BC-US--Index, US
- Pressure increases on Rennes coach Stephan after Nice loss
- German Summaries
- German Results
- South Dakota police groups call on Ravnsborg to resign
- WNBA approves Montgomery's role in new Dream ownership group
- Miguel Cabrera hopes to reach 500 HRs, 3,000 hits this year
- California to spend $28M to help arriving asylum-seekers
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Women's hockey set for puck drop at Madison Square Garden
- Business Highlights
- Oregon State women emerging despite coronavirus setbacks
- Brandon Wu leads PGA Tour's windy Puerto Rico Open
- Texans release center Nick Martin, running back Duke Johnson
- Myanmar: Police fire rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters
- White Sox, Cuban pitching prospect Vera agree to contract
- Ferrucci shifting from IndyCar to NASCAR with 5-race stint
- Sheriff: Louisiana man apparently kills self in jail cell
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces militia group
- Bruce makes it to Yankees, 3 1/2 years later than he thought
- New Orleans move to vacate 22 non-unanimous jury convictions
- MATCHDAY: Barça vs Sevilla for round 3; Man City at West Ham
- Andrew Yang helps photographer facing attack on ferry
- Late string of birdies gives Koepka the lead at Concession
- Longtime assistant Spinelli makes head coaching debut for BC
- 5-inning games, 2-out innings? Odd MLB spring look on deck
- Airline CEOs, Biden officials consider green-fuel breaks
- Millsap expresses concerns about probe into Jazz allegation
- Mickelson in contention in Champions event after mud birdie
- SoftBank says deal reached with WeWork founder, directors
- Prosecutors went at gymnastics coach on trafficking charges
- AP interview: Silver lays out reasons for NBA All-Star Game
- Durham remains special counsel overseeing Trump-Russia probe
- Grand jury: State trooper justified in Virginia teen's death
- Former prosecutor faces bribery, extortion, fraud charges
- Grazing rights rescinded for controversial Oregon ranchers
- At conservative conference, Trump is still the golden boy
- 2 men plead guilty in California charter school fraud case
- Local officials lament China's halt of Taiwan pineapple imports
- Mexico says no evidence of organ harvesting in death of Pole
- Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses
- No. 22 South Dakota State women clinch Summit League title
- Official: 3 dead in small plane crash in northeast Georgia
- MLS says Burkle backs out owning Sacramento expansion team
- In latest attack on Asians, woman dragged by car in robbery
- Opinion: On trans rights, journalists must stand with the facts
- LA firefighters rely on axe, luck to free Woods from crash
- O's slugger Davis changes swing, hopes for different results
- 2 skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
- Ezikpe leads Old Dominion over Middle Tennessee 67-61
- High court tells Santa Clara it can't bar in-person worship
- Thunder change uniforms at halftime after mix-up with Hawks
- Stefanovic scores 16, Purdue beats Penn State 73-52
- French scores 15 to carry Saint Louis past Richmond 72-67
- Appalachian St. beats Georgia Southern 84-78 in 2OT
- US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing
- Warriors G League G Jeremy Lin experienced racism on court
- Reese scores 21 to carry North Texas over Marshall 77-65
- Saint Bonaventure beats George Washington 88-41
- Welp scores 29 to carry UC Irvine over UC San Diego 80-55
- Jackson scores 19 to lift UAB past UTSA 64-57
- Mostafa scores 23 to lift Coastal Carolina over Troy 75-59
- Taiwan's 'House of Cards' looks at 228 Incident in new season
- Strome, Kreider lead Rangers to 6-2 win over Bruins
- LaRavia lifts Indiana St. past Valparaiso 58-43
- Brodie scores 21 to lead Drake over Bradley 80-71
- Ledoux scores 25 to lead Louisiana Tech past Rice 101-57
- Marin scores 20 to lead S. Utah past N. Arizona 92-62
- Globes org says it will recruit Black members after outcry
- Processing of asylum seekers expands at US-Mexico border
- Depleted Raptors hand Rockets 10th straight loss
- Thacker scores 22 to lift Idaho past Montana St. 74-69
- Azore carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas St. 73-71
- Clarke lifts Sacred Heart past Fairleigh Dickinson 70-64
- Osborne has triple-double in No. 10 UCLA women's rout of USC
- Walker's season-high 32 lifts Celtics over Pacers 118-112
- Prim scores 33 to lead Missouri St. over Evansville 90-81
- Osborne has triple-double, No. 10 UCLA women rout USC 93-51
- Shades of red: Thunder beat Hawks after uniform mix-up
- Akwuba carries Louisiana-Lafayette over UALR 66-61
- Forrest scores 14 to carry FAU over Southern Miss 69-60
- Leonard has 30 points, Clippers beat Grizzlies for split
- Butler, Dragic carry Heat past NBA-best Jazz, 124-116
- McCants lifts New Mexico St. past Tarleton State 78-51
- Turner scores 19 to lift Bowling Green over Akron 83-71
- Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely
- Aimaq leads Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-74
- Wild use early goals to beat Kings 3-1 for 6th straight win
- Bangladesh: Protests erupt over writer's death in prison
- Rangers score 3 times in 2nd period, beat Bruins 6-2
- Appel lifts S. Dakota St. past Kansas City 67-49
- Kings snap skid, top Pistons 110-107 in strange finish
- Fake '1992 consensus' continues to drag down cross-strait relations
- Powell, Lowry help depleted Raptors beat Rockets
- Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
- Skelton, Southern take over late, beat Alabama St. 24-21
- Berhow scores 15 to carry N. Iowa over Illinois St. 70-56
- France: Meat-free school lunches in Lyon spark controversy
- Judge approves $650M Facebook privacy lawsuit settlement
- Taiwan mostly sunny during holiday
- Johnson leads Georgia St. over South Alabama 84-81
- Utah St. narrowly tops Nevada 75-72
- Trammell scores 17 to lift Seattle over Grand Canyon 63-57
- Avalanche hold on in final seconds for 3-2 win over Coyotes
- Today in History
- Asia Today: Hong Kong gets Pfizer vaccines as 2nd option
- White House climate czar to AP: Texas storm 'a wake-up call'
- Myanmar’s UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country
- Schröder returns, Lakers beat Blazers 102-93 to snap skid
- Green notches triple-double, Warriors avenge loss to Hornets
- 'Meyers Manx' dune buggy creator dead at 94
- New Mexico coach Paul Weir stepping down at end of season
- Most Germans keen on COVID vaccination passport
- Williams leads CSU Bakersfield over CSU Northridge 84-58
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- Officer fatally shot outside New Orleans high school game
- Sow leads UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 72-68
- Grill scores 18 to lead UNLV past Fresno St. 68-67
- Myanmar police deploy early to crank up pressure on protests
- LeBron James hits back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticism
- Online illustration exhibit sends Taiwan's greetings across borders
- House passes Democrats' $1.9T virus relief bill, setting stage for Senate fight over Biden vision for battling pandemic
- LeBron James rejects Zlatan's criticism of activist athletes
- Experts notice pandemic's mental health toll on German youth
- Analysis: Biden ambitions run into reality of Senate's rules
- Boris Nemtsov: Russian opposition marks 6th anniversary of murder
- House passes $1.9T pandemic bill on near party-line vote
- PSL: Lamichanne replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars
- Pandemic challenges also give some teams chances to bond
- Taiwan minister launches 'Freedom Pineapple' campaign on Twitter
- Webster scores 16 to carry Hawaii past Long Beach St. 78-76
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Pakistan experts: Religiosity fostering rise in militancy
- The Latest: New Mexico sees its most new cases in weeks
- Interview with former Hong Kong Legislator Baggio Leung
- British woman tests positive for COVID again after arriving in Taiwan
- Captain Tom: Funeral held for British fundraising hero
- Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
- French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final
- Official: 42 abducted from Nigerian school 2 weeks ago freed
- World champion Faivre leads World Cup GS after 1st run
- Armenia's president refuses to back PM against military
- Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
- Official: Pakistan security forces kill 2 militants in south
- Police officers at Greek universities: The culture clash continues
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Germany's Left picks 2 women to lead party into election
- WWII plane flypast marks Capt. Tom Moore's funeral
- France women's 7s team out of tournament after virus tests
- Gut-Behrami wins 2nd straight downhill, eyes season title
- Heat from fire caused gun to shoot Wisconsin firefighter
- 'Blame Trump' defense in Capitol riot looks like a long shot
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Ancient chariot unearthed at Pompeii
- Internet disruption reported in southeast Iran amid unrest
- Babar leads Karachi to 7-wicket win over Multan in PSL
- Spain orders culling of hundreds of bulls aboard 'Karim Allah'
- Plunging COVID-19 test demand may leave US with supply glut
- Man City wins 20th straight game to lead EPL by 13 points
- Proposal would create a new state-recognized tribe in Maine
- 19th-century Amherst home cleared for mile-long move
- Yellen's encore: Lending economic heft to Biden's virus plan
- Attackers strike gas pipeline in eastern Syria, causing fire
- Warren Buffett again encourages investors to bet on America
- What's in an adjective? 'Democrat Party' label on the rise
- Gilded Age mansion The Breakers closing for 3 months
- Yellen's encore: Lending economic heft to Biden's virus plan
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- English Summaries
- English Results
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Growing tension in Minneapolis as trial looms in Floyd death
- Arrest warrant issued for suspect in slaying of Yale student
- Texas jail inmates hungry, shivering during unusual freeze
- 10 death row inmates in Oklahoma could get new trials
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Ukraine sees 2nd fatal oxygen blast at hospital this month
- Tour de France champion Pogacar wins UAE Tour
- Seattle ups its outdoor dining game, Seahawks-style
- Ireland 48, Italy 10
- Pandemic leaves tribes without US recognition at higher risk
- ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results
- EU summons its ambassador to Cuba to explain letter to Biden
- Virginia lawmakers down to the wire on key marijuana bill
- Russians lay flowers to mark opposition leader's killing
- AP: Trooper kicked, dragged Black man who died in custody
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- 6N: Ireland beats Italy 48-10 to finally get first win
- AP sources: Feds pinpoint suspect in officer's riot death
- Spain: Fresh violence erupts at protests over rapper's arrest
- Ref farce and 2 missed penalties as West Brom beats Brighton
- Bayern underlines title credentials with 5-1 rout of Cologne
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Messi scores, assists in Barcelona 2-0 win at Sevilla
- Archeologists find intact ceremonial chariot near Pompeii
- Sabres G Ullmark to miss a month; Eichel out against Flyers
- Ireland: Hundreds rally in violent anti-lockdown protest
- Libya media authority: Journalist detained after PM presser
- Borsalino looks ahead with cool bucket hats, baseball caps
- Mbappe scores 2 as PSG moves into 2nd place in French league
- Islamist party supporters march for unity in Tunisia
- Top seeds Bautista Agut and Goffin reach Open Sud final
- The Latest: Temple COVID issues knock out men’s game at UCF
- Former Wimbledon champ Conchita Martínez has coronavirus
- NASCAR's 'unique' winners already altering playoff landscape
- No. 9 Iowa loses forward Nunge to season-ending knee injury
- Wales 40, England 24
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Republicans test history in vote against pandemic relief
- 6N: Wales beats England 40-24, on course for Grand Slam
- Saudi Arabia says it intercepts missile attack over capital
- Bile, Pickett carry Georgetown past DePaul 68-60
- Auckland COVID outbreak hits cricket, sailing, rugby
- Flanigan scores 23, leads Auburn past No. 25 Tennessee 77-72
- Quake rattles Alaska's largest city, no reports of damage
- No. 18 Texas Tech stops No. 14 Texas 68-59, ends 3-game skid
- Georgia Tech tops Syracuse 84-77 for fourth straight victory
- No. 3 Michigan continues to roll with 73-57 win at Indiana
- Pujols says he'll decide future after season with Angels
- El Ghazi's early goal earns Villa 1-0 win at Leeds in EPL
- Held, No. 24 DePaul women shoot past Providence 75-49
- 14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother's killing
- Mexico may reduce protection area for endangered vaquita
- NY mandates dance 'zones,' distancing when weddings resume
- Armenia's president refuses order to dismiss military chief
- South Carolina beats Georgia to end six-game losing streak
- McGhee scores 34, Liberty tops Bellarmine to win A-Sun
- A 20th straight win for Man City, VAR anguish for Brighton
- Elliott stops 23 shots in Flyers' 3-0 win over Sabres
- James Madison scores 20 unanswered to beat Robert Morris
- Carter Jr. leads Navy past Loyola (MD) 73-67
- Hightower carries W. Carolina past Mercer 85-61
- Arnold passes for 223 yards, Chattanooga tops Wofford 24-13
- Morgan leads Eastern Michigan over Northern Illinois 91-57
- Delaware State fends off Howard 17-10 to start MEAC season
- El-Amin lifts Ball State past Central Michigan 97-91
- Leafs' Auston Matthews to miss Oilers game with sore wrist
- Washington Capitals take 3-0 lead, beat NJ Devils 5-2
- Beasley scores 18 to lead Montana past Idaho St. 59-58
- Noel scores 23 to lift UMass Lowell over Stony Brook 64-62
- ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results
- Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery
- Spain: Violence flares back up at protests for jailed rapper
- Simms, Dawes each score 19 as Clemson wins 5th straight
- Gondrezick saves No. 18 West Virginia against Kansas 72-68
- Nelly Korda leads LPGA as Sorenstam falls to bottom of pack
- North Dakota upsets South Dakota State 28-17
- Northern Iowa shuts out YSU 21-0 as Williams scores twice
- LeMahieu, Yankees looking forward to fans in stands again
- S. Illinois ends North Dakota State's 39-game winning streak
- Brown lifts Weber State over Sacramento State 72-70
- Ledoux scores 17 to carry Louisiana Tech past Rice 79-58
- Marshall hangs on for 73-72 win over North Texas
- Mballa scores 23 to lift Buffalo past Ohio 86-66
- Olympic gymnast Hernandez enjoys solid return at Winter Cup
- Ronaldo scores but Juventus held 1-1 at Hellas Verona
- Warren scores 19 to lift Hampton past Presbyterian 67-65
- Akinjo scores 26, Tubelis has game-winner for Arizona
- BC beats Notre Dame 94-90 for Spinelli's 1st coaching win
- Virginia man convicted of murder for strangling wife
- Incarnate Word beats McNeese State 48-20
- Camp, S. Dakota step up and shell shock Illinois St. 27-20
- Jones scores 20 to lead Stetson past North Florida 85-68
- Missouri State beats Western Illinois 30-24
- Samford uses big second half to run away from Catamounts
- No. 11 Indiana women end long skid vs. No. 15 Buckeyes
- Myanmar: Two dead as police crack down on anti-coup protests
- Illini win 74-69 as Wisconsin's Trice-led rally falls short
- Houston women roll to a 67-49 win over No. 13 South Florida
- VMI tops Furman 14-13, flukey late fumble helps in win
- Relegation-threatened Newcastle held by Wolves 1-1 in EPL
- Brajkovic scores 15 to lift Davidson past VCU 65-57
- Harris scores 19 to carry American over Bucknell 78-71
- Scott carries Portland State over Northern Colorado 73-65
- McCadden carries Georgia Southern over Appalachian St. 65-57
- Cunningham scores 40, Oklahoma St. tops No. 7 Oklahoma in OT
- QBs lead ground game in Kennesaw St. win over D-II Shorter
- Bouknight lifts UConn over Marquette 80-62
- Williams scores 29 to lift Hartford over Binghamton 77-60
- James leads North Alabama over Lipscomb 73-66
- Flyers' Elliott gets shutout in 3-0 win at Buffalo
- Vanderbilt wins 3rd SEC game despite missing 2 star players
- Harper scores 18 to carry Boston U. over Army 75-63
- US clears Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 shot, adding a third vaccine option to the race against the virus
- J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
- NYC rally condemns attacks on people of Asian descent
- Aiken rallies Gardner-Webb in onslaught against Elon
- J. Wirth, Townsend lead No. 21 Gonzaga women to WCC title.
- 6N: Jones says England can't debate disputed Wales tries
- Hong Kong: 47 dissidents charged with 'subversion'
- Mexican president says he'll propose labor program to Biden
- McNeil scores 16 points, No. 10 West Virginia beat K-State
- BC-GLF--Puerto Rico Open Scores
- Rideau Jr. carries SC State to 1st win of season
- Colorado St. beats Air Force 72-49
- Kessler, Tar Heels rally from 16 down to upset No. 11 FSU
- Figueroa, Omoruyi, Duarte lead Oregon past Cal 74-63
- Morikawa's late stumble gives Workday contenders a chance
- Squires, Kansas' first Black men’s basketball player, dies
- Jackson scores 32 to lead UTSA over UAB 96-79
- BC-GLF--Workday Championship Scores
- Edwards, Bueckers propel No. 1 UConn women past Butler 97-68
- Northern Arizona beats Southern Utah on final play 34-33
- Baylor women beat K-State to wrap up share of Big 12 title
- California Baptist tops Vanguard 78-65
- MATCHDAY: Atletico keen to widen gap on Barca and Madrid
- Florida edges Kentucky 71-67 for series split
- Mitchell, Shackel lead No. 22 Aztecs to 10th straight win
- Peevy leads Mercer over The Citadel 42-28, snaps 4-game skid
- George Mason defeats La Salle 89-54
- UNC Greensboro tops E. Tennessee St. 85-74 in OT
- Broome lifts Morehead State over Belmont 89-82 in OT
- Dixie State forces 5 turnovers to defeat Tarleton St. 26-14
- Wright lifts High Point past South Carolina Upstate 65-60
- Justice Dept. to appeal judge’s order on eviction moratorium
- Rafael Campos tied for lead at home in Puerto Rico Open
- Mwamba carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas State 64-56
- Jackson scores 22 to carry Toledo past W. Michigan 91-44
- Xavier boosts tourney hopes with win over No. 13 Creighton
- 2nd former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
- Huffman lifts Jacksonville St. past Austin Peay 75-67
- Umude lifts South Dakota past North Dakota St. 80-71
- FAU has five in double figures in win over Southern Miss
- Snider wins at Homestead after Gragson slams into lapped car
- Jones scores 23 to lift Coastal Carolina over Troy 76-71
- Asberry scores 19 to lift Texas St. past ULM 61-57
- Weir leads by 2 at Cologuard Classic, Mickelson 9 back
- Holden scores 27 to carry UT Martin past E. Illinois 73-68
- Beck, Pippen double-up to carries Kent St. past Miami (OH)
- Lindsey, Nicholls St. smashes Lamar in a 55-0 KO
- Maric leads Little Rock past Louisiana-Lafayette 69-59
- Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use starting in 2024
- Massner carries Northwestern St. past SE Louisiana 79-61
- Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
- Prairie View A&M wins 55-54, win streak now 10
- No. 23 Missouri State women win 13th straight MVC game
- No. 22 South Dakota State women hold off UMKC 72-66
- Abmas lifts Oral Roberts past W. Illinois 85-81
- Odigie scores 15 to lead UTEP over Charlotte 70-47
- No. 6 Alabama holds off Mississippi State 64-59 to win SEC
- Nembhard, TCU hold off Iowa State 76-72
- Manjon leads UC Davis over Cal Poly 68-66 in OT
- Ognacevic lifts Valparaiso past Indiana St. 70-58
- Auckland COVID outbreak forces America's Cup postponement
- Wooten hits winning 3 at buzzer, Elon beats UNC Wilmington
- Akenten lifts SE Missouri State over SIU-Edwardsville 69-63
- Lucas scores 26, leads Oregon State over Stanford 73-62
- Cele scores 22 to lift Southern past Alcorn St. 89-75
- Weathers carries Texas Southern past Alabama St. 86-76
- Doles carries Albany over NJIT 76-66
- Akinwole, Ferrarini carry Omaha past Denver 80-76
- Jones scores 25, Louisville stops Duke streak 80-75 in OT
- Carter lifts Northern Iowa over Illinois State 94-87 in 2OT
- Hunter carries Old Dominion past Middle Tennessee 73-60
- Welp carries UC Irvine over UC San Diego 75-64
- South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign
- Thomas, Roberts lift Georgia State past South Alabama 82-73
- Lightning beat Stars 5-0 in first Stanley Cup rematch
- Wizards send Timberwolves to 7th straight loss, 128-112
- Weathers lifts Duquesne past Rhode Island 86-75
- Banton, Nebraska beat Minnesota 78-74, snap 5-game skid
- Givance carries Evansville over Missouri State 72-63
- Campbell makes 30 saves, NHL-leading Leafs beat Oilers 4-0
- Camper scores 25 to lead Siena past Manhattan 64-56
- Sexton, Garland help Cavaliers upset 76ers 112-109 in OT
- Kent scores 15 to lift Bradley over Drake 67-61
- Cavaliers beat East-leading 76ers 112-109 in OT
- Letang scores late in OT, Penguins beat Islanders 4-3
- Green Jr. lifts E. Kentucky over Tennessee St. 89-84
- Utah pulls away to beat No. 19 USC 71-61
- Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic help Nuggets rout Thunder 126-96
- Gipson lifts Tarleton State past New Mexico St. 64-55
- Necas' shootout goal lifts Hurricanes past Panthers 4-3
- Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
- NBA-leading Jazz rebound from loss to beat Magic
- Garvin leads Nicholls St. over New Orleans 105-101 in OT
- 10 killed in shooting attack in Mexico's Jalisco state
- Barron shines in debut, Weber State beats Idaho State 49-21
- Lightning zap Stars in first Stanley Cup rematch of season
- Aimaq leads Utah Valley over Texas Rio Grande Valley 73-64
- Scores arrested as Myanmar police disperse anti-coup rally
- Harrison leads Lamar past Stephen F. Austin 88-83 in 2OT
- DeMar DeRozan has 32 points, 11 assists in Spurs' victory
- LA police probe fire, vandalism at Japanese Buddhist temple
- Beaudry's late TD pass to Hatten lifts Idaho over EWU 28-21
- Powell scores 25 to lift Rider over St. Peter's 78-65
- Tarke scores 21 to lead Coppin St. past Delaware St. 81-68
- Surging Red Wings beat Blackhawks 5-3 for 2nd straight win
- Filmore scores 12 to lead NC A&T over NC Central 55-53
- On 1st anniversary of pandemic, Mexico has lost over 185,000
- Mavs end Nets' 8-game run as Porzingis returns, Irving sits
- Kuxhausen leads McNeese St. over Houston Baptist 85-58
- Dumba scores in last second of OT, Wild beat Kings 4-3
- Alvarez stops Yildirim to retain super-middleweight belts
- Taiwan's Weiwuying to stage three operas this year, starting with 'La Traviata'
- Martin's late 3 helps Arizona St. beat WSU 77-74 in OT
- Schmid leads Sam Houston State over SE Louisiana 43-38
- China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
- Knicks outlast Pacers 110-107 behind Randle's double-double
- Central Arkansas holds off Abilene Christian 84-82
- Today in History
- Hot-shooting South Dakota State beats UMKC 89-77
- Jackson State beats Mississippi Valley State 68-54
- Midtgaard carries Grand Canyon over Seattle 81-71
- Clay lifts Tennessee Tech past Murray State 71-61
- Avalanche beat Coyotes 6-2, sweep 2-game series
- Knell leads BYU over Saint Mary's (Calif.) 65-51
- Jean-Marie carries Hawaii past Long Beach St. 79-76
- Wright, late run help Colorado beat UCLA 70-61
- Crockrell II lifts Pacific over San Francisco 76-69
- Pullin lifts UC Riverside past UC Santa Barbara 68-52
- At bicoastal Globes on Sunday, 'Borat' could triumph
- Starks lifts CS Northridge past CS Bakersfield 90-87
- In oil-rich Iraq, a few women buck norms, take rig site jobs
- Blues rally past Sharks 7-6 after Binnington meltdown
- Uighur exiles living in fear in Turkey
- Karlsson scores twice, lifts Golden Knights past Ducks in OT
- Stastny scores in 1st minute of OT, Jets beat Canadiens 2-1
- Taiwan reports new imported COVID case from Poland
- Opinion: Why the United States needs to stay in Afghanistan
- Hong Kong arrests 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under national security law
- AP PHOTOS: Turkish vaccine teams target isolated villages
- Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion charges
- Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast
- Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
- 'Not a good idea:' Experts concerned about pope trip to Iraq
- MIH Open Platform E-car to become 'extension of home': Taiwan Foxconn
- Philippines to receive COVID-19 vaccine after delays
- Gunmen kill Islamic cleric, his son, student in Pakistan
- 'Milk Tea Alliance' activists demonstrate across Asia against Myanmar coup
- The Latest: Thailand begins COVID-19 vaccinations
- Beach cleaning precedes annual opening of Taiwan’s Turtle Island
- Freedom and democracy cannot be traded: Taiwan president
- World champion Faivre leads World Cup GS after 1st run
- Long-time mayor of Croatian capital of Zagreb dies at 65
- Russian helicopter crash-lands in northern Syria, casualties
- Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
- Hong Kong charges 47 with 'conspiracy to commit subversion'
- Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings
- Chinese champion Jiangsu FC says it will 'cease operations'
- ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Facing relegation, Schalke fires coach Gross and top staff
- Newspaper photographer attacked, seriously hurt in France
- Spain: Shipload of cattle to be killed after 2 months at sea
- Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
- Serbian FA chief questioned by police over fan mafia links
- Supreme Court could put new limits on voting rights lawsuits
- Germany limits travel from French region over virus variant
- U.S. is 'gravely concerned' by reports of abuses in Ethiopia
- Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
- Gut-Behrami locks up super-G title in race marred by crashes
- UN warns of mass famine in Yemen ahead of donor conference
- Pope prays for liberation of 317 kidnapped Nigerian students
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Temperatures in northern Taiwan to drop by 10 degrees on Tuesday
- Biden administration promises focus on environmental justice
- U.N. Human Rights Office says the crackdown on protesters by Myanmar authorities has left at least 18 dead
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Monaco beats Brest 2-0 to make it 12 games unbeaten
- Some upset in Cyprus over 'satanic' Eurovision song choice
- UN says 15 Europe-bound migrants die at sea off Libya
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- English Results
- New Orleans Museum of Art announces 3 big gifts in 1 month
- Arsenal comes from behind to beat Leicester 3-1 in EPL
- Fulham held in 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in Premier League
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Finnish rally legend 'Flying Finn' Hannu Mikkola dies at 78
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Trump set to return to the spotlight with CPAC speech
- Thai marchers link their democracy cause to Myanmar protests
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Israel approves plan to vaccinate West Bank laborers
- Nigerian families await news of 300 kidnapped schoolgirls
- El Salvador vote could strengthen president's rule
- Hawks' Bogdanovic progresses in recovery from fractured knee
- Bale scores 2 as Tottenham routs Burnley in Premier League
- Raptors' virus issues worsen, game vs. Bulls called off
- Northern Nevada tribe co-stars in Peter Gabriel music video
- Brazil’s capital enters two-week coronavirus lockdown
- Lukaku scores after 32 seconds as Inter beats Genoa 3-0
- Police arrest 3 for drunken driving in Milwaukee-area crash
- 'Coronation Street' actor Johnny Briggs dies at age 85
- Dems seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal
- Fraud overwhelms pandemic-related unemployment programs
- Sri Lanka hires Tom Moody as cricket director
- 3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home
- College football super seniors could change fortunes in 2021
- Super seniors: Extra year changes look for football rosters
- Cuomo asks state attorney general, top judge to appoint independent lawyer to investigate sexual harassment allegations
- Fire kills 3 children in Syrian camp housing IS families
- Cuomo's counsel says AG, chief judge will pick investigator
- Glenn Roeder, ex-Newcastle and West Ham manager, dies at 65
- Draw at Chelsea a sign that United title bid has fallen away
- Late Celta goal extends Valladolid's winless streak in Spain
- Goffin beats Bautista Agut to win Open Sud de France title
- Purim celebrations threaten fresh virus outbreak in Israel
- AP source: Royals, Dozier agree to $25M, 4-year deal
- Another winning chase: Afridi, Wiese lead Lahore to victory
- Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova
- Indiana official apologizes for blackface Halloween costume
- No. 2 North Carolina State women hold off Syracuse, 68-61
- Bale turns back time at Tottenham as Man U and Chelsea draw
- Stati, Caldwell lift No. 17 Georgia past Gators 95-80
- Associated Press journalist detained by police in Myanmar
- McAvoy, Rask lead Bruins to 4-1 win over Rangers
- Professor in Michigan fired after racist, homophobic tweets
- Austin, Ole Miss women beat No. 19 Kentucky again 73-69
- No. 25 Rutgers women rally to overcome Penn State 60-55
- Libya authorities free journalists detained after PM presser
- Syria reports Israeli missile attack near capital, Damascus
- Davis, No. 21 Lady Vols rout Auburn 88-54, earn 3rd seed
- Ellis, Dandridge carry Memphis past Cincinnati 80-74
- North Carolina-based mystery writer Maron dies at 82
- Whoa, Nelly! Korda makes it 2 straight wins for her family
- Tatis gets no-trade, hotel suite, right to buy luxury suite
- Noel, Thomas carry UMass Lowell into 1st AEC semifinal
- ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results
- 'Tom & Jerry' gives box office some life with $13.7M opening
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Liverpool beats Sheffield United 2-0 to end EPL losing run
- Padres' Tommy Pham lucky to be playing again after stabbing
- Maryland handles Michigan State 73-55 in bubble-team matchup
- Welcome back: Optimism abounds as MLB's spring includes fans
- US still open to Iran nuclear talks after Iran's rejection
- No. 6 Louisville women down Irish, win ACC regular season
- Carter leads Norfolk St. past St. Mary's (MD) 72-51
- UTEP beats Charlotte 77-62
- Izzo's Spartans trying for late push to improve NCAA chances
- UConn in line for top seed in women's NCAA Tournament
- Williams, Bassey carry Western Kentucky over FIU 91-58
- Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court facing new charges
- Hart stops 28 shots; Flyers blank Sabres 3-0 again
- Ovechkin scores game-winner as Capitals sweep Devils 3-2
- Saros stops 28 and Predators defeat Blue Jackets 3-1
- Cuomo acknowledges "insensitive" behavior was seen as "unwanted flirtation," says he will cooperate with investigation
- Spring games begin with fans, new faces, moment for Mancini
- No. 12 Houston blows out USF with huge first-half run
- Branden Grace closes eagle-birdie to win Puerto Rico Open
- Ovechkin, Caps edge Devils; Flyers blank Sabres again
- Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally late to to beat Clippers 105-100
- Ovechkin breaks tie, sends streaking Caps past Devils 3-2
- Morikawa plays a steady hand to win Workday Championship
- MATCHDAY: Madrid looks to stay close to Atlético in Spain
- Garza, Weiskamp lead No. 9 Iowa over No. 4 Ohio State 73-57
- Randolph scores 20 to lead Florida A&M over SC State 63-58
- SE Missouri State rolls past Eastern Illinois 47-7
- Adamu scores 21 to lift Montana St. over Idaho 71-61
- Hartford beats Albany 83-77 in America East semifinal
- N.C. State holds off Pitt's 2nd-half rally, 65-62
- Garza leads No. 9 Iowa past reeling No. 4 Ohio State, 73-57
- Carter Jr. scores 16 to lift Navy over Loyola (Md.) 66-58
- Having a ball: Judge, Yankees glad to see some seats filled
- Byron gives NASCAR another surprise winner at Homestead
- Harris scores 24 to lead American over Bucknell 81-68
- Wright scores 13 to lead Marist over Quinnipiac 76-67
- King scores 19 to lead Army past Boston U. 57-55
- BC-GLF--Puerto Rico Open Scores
- Sutherland overtakes Weir to win Champions title in Tucson
- Tarke scores 31 to lift CSU past Delaware St. 94-74
- Griesel carries North Dakota St. over South Dakota 89-77
- Top trainer Elliott apologizes for sitting on dead horse
- Morikawa takes Workday; Nelly gives Kordas 2nd straight win
- Islanders blank Penguins 2-0 behind rookie Sorokin
- Jacksonville St. dominates Tennessee Tech in 27-10 win
- Dinokelulut introduces Malaysian stingless bee honey to combat the pandemic
- Local orders flood in amid pineapple purchase drive
- Abmas carries Oral Roberts over Western Illinois 95-59
- Spain: Why Seville oranges are the new green
- The glam was back at the Golden Globes, albeit at a distance
- No. 16 Arkansas women sink 19 3s in win over Alabama
- Goodman scores 20, Oregon St. tops No. 14 Oregon women 88-77
- ESR selected as a constituent of Hang Seng Composite Index
- Texas Tech QB indicates he's transferring to Michigan
- Murray State gives new coach victory after weather delay
- Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'
- Suga's PR chief resigns after meal tied to Japan broadcaster
- Novartis Piqray® - First and only treatment specially for patients with a PIK3CA mutation in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer receives HSA approval[1]
- Jaworski runner lifts Lafayette over Lehigh 71-70
- Taiwan's MOFA condemns Myanmar military's suppression of democratic protests
- Vi Ripken, mother of Cal Jr. and kidnap victim, dies at 82
- Philippines opens vaccination campaign to contain one of Southeast Asia’s worst virus outbreaks but faces supply trouble
- Philippines launches virus vaccinations amid supply problems
- Utah St. rides Queta and Bean past Nevada in 21-point win
- US men's gymnastics eyes momentum after promising Winter Cup
- Australian state bans plastic drinking straws and stirrers
- Kane scores 400th goal as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 7-2
- Fellows Creative Staff Singapore opened their Singapore office to help the creative content of all businesses stand out in the DX era by sourcing creators and digital talents
- Tatum, Celtics rally past Wizards 111-110
- Hong Kong: Activists in court as outcry gathers pace
- Irv Cross, NFL player, pioneer Black analyst, dies at 81
- Bucks rally to beat Clippers for 5th straight victory
- Heat top Hawks for 6th straight win, get back to .500
- Asian shares rise on hopes for US stimulus package
- Grizzlies hand Rockets 11th straight loss, 133-84
- James scores 19 in 1,300th regular-season game in Lakers win
- TV legend Norman Lear credits journey to laughter, family
- China manufacturing weakens for third month in February
- India giving COVID-19 vaccines to more people as cases rise
- Knicks above .500 after 109-90 rout of Pistons
- Chloé Zhao is 2nd woman to win best director prize at Globes
- AP PHOTOS: 1 month in Myanmar under military control
- Asia Today: India expands its vaccination drive
- Booker scores 43 points, surging Suns beat T-wolves 118-99
- Moon: South Korea, Japan must look to future to improve ties
- Today in History
- Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes
- Trump calls for GOP unity, repeats lies about election loss
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to his core election falsehoods
- Pro-democracy activists brought to court in Hong Kong
- Report: US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan
- China said to speed up move to more survivable nuclear force
- US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech
- Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades
- Fonda says Hollywood needs more diversity after Globes honor
- Sri Lanka: 9-year-old girl dies after 'exorcism'
- Questions surround death of former NFL player Louis Nix III
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli-owned cargo ship in Gulf of Oman last week
- Review: A virtual Golden Globes is no party, but they tried
- Chloé Zhao is 2nd woman to win best director prize at Globes
- This Week: Construction data, Nordstrom earns, jobs report
- Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126
- Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli-owned cargo ship
- Opinion: Myanmar sanctions will not stop the bloodshed
- Foreign journalists in China see 'rapid decline in media freedom': Survey
- Blue Jays bring back LHP Travis Bergen from D-backs for cash
- Australian prime minister stands by minister accused of rape
- Asian shares rise on hopes for US stimulus package
- BC-GLF--Workday Championship Scores
- As Tokyo nears, the plans for USA Basketball continue
- EU to propose 'green pass' vaccine certificate this month
- Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine know-how
- Girl dies after being caned during 'exorcism' in Sri Lanka
- Defying lethal shootings, Myanmar protesters back on streets
- The Latest: German hair salons reopen as virus rules eased
- New WTO director-general arrives for 1st day on job
- Even more chaotic than usual, Globes still had their moments
- Europeans get 'right to repair' for some electrical goods
- Taiwan algal reef protection campaign nearly surpasses referendum threshold
- Coronavirus restrictions: To ease or not to ease?
- FWD Insurance and HKT team up to reward FWD MAX members with exclusive promotions
- 300 activists rally in Bangladesh to denounce prison death
- Thousands flee rebel violence in Central African Republic
- UN experts call for international probe of Alexei Navalny poisoning
- Albanian world heritage site struggles without tourists
- What we can learn from George Kennan’s ‘Long Telegram’
- France's Sarkozy faces jail sentence, denies corruption pact
- Pakistan hopes to save $3 billion in new gas deal with Qatar
- Taiwanese children self-finance graduation trip
- Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run
- Unveiling The Activities of Daily Living (ADL) Care Concept - Live life to the fullest with CERTAINTY
- Germany reopens hairdressers, considers way ahead on virus
- EXPLAINER: How a primary got Hong Kong activists in trouble
- Police enter Barcelona's stadium in search operation
- Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues
- It's March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed
- Armenia's political tensions heat up with rival rallies
- German Cup game under threat due to coronavirus infections
- UN launching donor conference amid fears of famine in Yemen
- ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results
- UN atomic watchdog: deal with Iran key to full inspections
- Regulator: China not read to let Boeing 737 Max fly again
- Detroit PE teacher navigates pandemic with charity assist
- Iranian lawmakers visit restive southeast area after unrest
- Ethiopia rebuffs US call to pull outside forces from Tigray
- Liz Weston: Worry about the right thing with estate taxes
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Nepal worried about future supply of COVID-19 vaccines
- WTA Lyon Results
- UN: Arbitrary detentions in Syria conflict may be war crimes
- Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 youth center staffers
- 'We turn a blind eye': Boston's police remain largely white
- Czechs send 30,000 police, soldiers to enforce travel limits
- Water sports enthusiasts protest at New Taipei’s Lingjiao Waterfall
- Superstition keeps Kashmir's tribal women from accessing birth control
- Hungarian PM threatens to quit conservative political group
- How the documenta invented the "Zero Hour" in art after 1945
- Pope Benedict XVI defends resignation to 'fanatic' doubters
- Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital for treatment of an infection
- WTA Doha Results
- Prince Philip to a London hospital for infection treatment
- Jail transfer denied to Greek gunman on hunger strike
- French rugby chief says coach Galthie breached virus bubble
- Zlatko Kranjcar, former Croatia national team coach, dies
- German soldier, relative arrested over far-right extremism
- Taiwan’s Kaohsiung resumes charging for rides on light rail system
- Brady loses in 1st match since Australian Open in Doha
- A Paris court has convicted French former President Nicolas Sarkozy of corruption and sentenced him to 1 year in prison.
- Pakistani court grants bail to Christian in blasphemy case
- British horseracing chiefs outraged at trainer photo
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Leverkusen defender Fosu-Mensah out for months with injury
- Opinion: In France, no one is above the law
- EU urges parties in ex-Soviet Georgia to ease tensions
- Salvadoran president appears to win control of congress
- AG sues Texas utility over customers' sky-high energy bills
- US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs
- Ivory Coast begins its vaccination campaign with COVAX doses
- AP PHOTOS: A month of holy days and festivals, amid pandemic
- Australian player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19
- Bottom club Crotone fires coach Giovanni Stroppa
- Danger or delight? Uphill battle for Brazil's huge jackfruit
- Greenliant Launches High Capacity 1TB microSD ArmourDrive(TM) Industrial Memory Cards
- Jonathan Suárez contract ended by Orlando City after arrest
- Huawei daughter back in Canada court in US extradition case
- Experts urge independent probe into Navalny's poisoning
- Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
- Russian doping reform plan approved by track authorities
- George Floyd kin joins protest anthem album project
- Josep Maria Bartomeu: Police arrest ex-Barcelona president
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- ESPN re-signs Rece Davis as 'College GameDay' host
- English Standings
- Sports court lifts Iran judo suspension over Israel policy
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- High court to weigh Puerto Rico access to US aid
- US spending on construction projects rises 1.7% in January
- US manufacturing activity jumps to 3-year high in February
- US men's soccer to play Jamaica on March 25 in Austria
- Nationals slugger Juan Soto sits after fouling ball off foot
- With much respect, Cynthia Erivo takes on Queen of Soul
- California governor, legislative leaders reach deal that could put most kids back in classrooms by the end of March
- With pride and respect, Cynthia Erivo takes on Queen of Soul
- Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Senate Democrats consider changes to House virus relief bill
- Texas power company seeks bankruptcy protection after storm
- Online review platform Trustpilot chooses London for IPO
- Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural against urban America
- German Social Democrats unveil program for September vote
- China says it aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June
- Struggling Arminia Bielefeld fires coach Uwe Neuhaus
- Nonprofit leader takes over as National Spelling Bee chief
- 2 Americans wanted in former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s escape have been transferred to Japanese custody, lawyer says
- 329 candidates for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
- Endangered right whale found dead off S. Carolina beach
- Alderson: Mets weren't 'naive' in pursuit of Trevor Bauer
- First Emirati ambassador to Israel arrives to start post
- Djokovic ties Federer in weeks at No. 1; Gauff up to No. 38
- Well-traveled Teddy Allen leaves Nebraska, his 3rd D1 team
- 2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody
- Insider Q&A: Hyundai's Olabisi Boyle
- FCA pleads guilty in plot to enrich Detroit union officials
- Michigan leaps Baylor into second behind Gonzaga in Top 25
- Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt
- Tonywatch: Clint Ramos on designing a better Broadway
- UK: Poorer nations should get 'gold-standard' COVAX vaccines
- Efrain Álvarez left off US Olympic soccer training roster
- 2nd endangered orangutan baby in 2 years at New Orleans zoo
- Atlanta DA asks court who should prosecute police officers
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Race Standings
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- POLL ALERT: Texas A&M moves up to No. 2, its highest ranking ever in women's AP Top 25; UConn remains solid No. 1
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Aggies reach best-ever ranking of No. 2 in women's AP Top 25
- Armenian prime minister 'ready' to face early elections
- One of Zimbabwe's vice presidents quits amid sex scandal
- United expands order for Boeing 737 Max aircraft
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Cardinals agree to terms with free agent edge rusher JJ Watt
- Injured Ibrahimović could miss return to Man Utd with Milan
- Rodgers gives $1 million to help businesses in his hometown
- WHO: 'Premature,' 'unrealistic' COVID-19 will end soon
- ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results
- States easing virus restrictions despite experts' warnings
- Senate panel votes to advance Garland's nomination to be AG
- Swiss bask in reopened shops as COVID-19 cases drop
- Home of NFL's Detroit Lions hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
- Brazil's health secretaries urge for lockdown as virus soars
- The Latest: East Tennessee and Wofford FCS game postponed
- Fasel: IIHF considers delaying women's championships to May
- COVID: France allows elderly to get AstraZeneca vaccine
- Fresh off No. 400, Blackhawks star Patrick Kane wants more
- Federer out of Miami Open; will train to 'work his way back'
- Motive remains unclear in police officer's fatal shooting
- Royals make official Dozier deal for $25 million, four years
- Democratic senators propose clean energy tax credits
- Slovakia signs deal to acquire 2 million doses of Sputnik V
- Mets to honor Seaver with 41 patch on jerseys this season
- Things to Know: States ease restrictions despite warnings
- Top seed Alexandrova loses in Lyon Open first round
- Creativity emerges in quieter, digital Milan Fashion Week
- Israel's high court says non-Orthodox converts are Jews
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- Champions Tour Statistics
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- EU envoy in Pristina to urge Kosovo, Serbia to resume talks
- US announces $125 million defense aid package for Ukraine
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Reds' Kyle Farmer making his case to start at shortstop
- Cuomo sends letter authorizing probe of harassment claims
- AI panel urges US to boost tech skills amid China's rise
- Chiefs expect Mahomes by summer; Fisher, Schwartz by fall
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Kosovo ties with Israel face strong resistance from Turkey
- USDA puts brakes on land transfer for Arizona copper mine
- Colombia 1st in Americas to get vaccines from UN program
- Child's play: Charlie Blackmon dialed in as hitter, new dad
- 2 teens dead after shootout, short police chase in Oklahoma
- Brewers' Urías, Lauer seek to rebound from tough 2020 season
- Biden says workers in Alabama have a right to vote on union
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for $11.5M
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Minneapolis won't pay 'influencers' during officer's trial
- Georgia House passes GOP bill rolling back voting access
- NRG Energy, Perrigo rise; Athenex, Ontrak fall
- No sign of arson found at Newman's camp; cause undetermined
- Sue Bird officially re-signs with Storm for 20th season
- Strafaci, Thompson part of 10-member US team for Walker Cup
- Intruder raises questions about Mexican president's security
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Minnesota court weighs murder charge in ex-officer's trial
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- New US envoy urges ramped up pressure on Myanmar military
- Rodney Billups out as head coach at University of Denver
- Lady Gaga's dog walker speaks out after Hollywood shooting
- Florida officials seek to replace jobless benefits system
- US youth testifies he stabbed Italian officer in defense
- Alcantara leads young staff that should be Marlins' strength
- Cain-Gribble and LeDuc added to US team for worlds
- Zoom posts big quarter even as subscriber growth slows
- Struggling Atlanta Hawks fire coach Lloyd Pierce, look for 'strong second half' of NBA season
- Harassment, bullying claims dog Cuomo, once a pandemic star
- WVa governor agrees to live in government seat, ending case
- Supreme Court skeptical about patent judge appointments
- BC-US--Index, US
- Toronto vaccinates police officers before those 80 or above
- Top utility regulator in Texas resigns as fallout deepens from deadly blackout that left millions without power for days
- Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts
- Ignoring 'Twitter World': Kieboom still at 3B for Nationals
- Position-switching Polanco enjoys pain-free start with Twins
- NIT moves 2021 event to Texas, interrupting 83-year NY run
- Business Highlights
- In rough start, Richards rescued by 20-pitch mercy rule
- Next Big Ten Showdown: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 4 Illinois
- Cuomo allegations leave Democrats grappling with response
- By opting out of video game, ND calls attention to NIL issue
- Everton beats Southampton 1-0 to be on verge of EPL top four
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Madrid held by Sociedad ahead of derby against Atlético
- B10 baseball momentum could slow with no nonconference games
- Kiner-Falefa not faking confidence as new Texas starting SS
- In-game video returning to baseball for 2021
- Column: Hendrick finds victory lane with rare outside hire
- Senate confirms Miguel Cardona as education secretary, launching him into the national debate over reopening schools
- Senate confirms Cardona as Biden's education secretary
- UK government offers $4M for 2030 World Cup bid with Ireland
- Sigh and Cy: Bieber tagged, Bauer sharp in Dodgers debut
- Dunivant becomes Sacramento Republic president in shakeup
- MATCHDAY: Man City goes for 21st consecutive win
- Twitter cracks down on COVID vaccine misinformation
- Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews huge ash column
- Houston Texans release 18-year veteran quarterback McCown
- Boy, 15, injured in Arkansas school shooting; classmate held
- Atosu, Butler women shock No. 25 DePaul 86-81
- Hauser helps No. 21 Virginia end skid, beat Miami 62-51
- Myanmar: Protesters hit with stun grenades ahead of ASEAN talks
- Watson leads Dayton over Saint Bonaventure 55-52
- Raptors-Pistons postponed, tentatively set for Wednesday
- Stephen F. Austin tops Cent. Arkansas 79-66
- Hong Kong democracy activists headed to court for second day
- US suspects in escape of Nissan chief Ghosn arrive in Japan
- Bears hire former Texas coach Herman to work on Nagy's staff
- Saudi envoy disputes crown prince role in Khashoggi killing
- Korkmaz, Milton come off bench, spark 76ers rout of Indiana
- Doncic scores 33, leads Mavericks past Magic 130-124
- Mayen scores 25, Nebraska cruises past Rutgers without Allen
- Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but 'doing better'
- Boeheim scores 26, Syracuse edges Tar Heels 72-70
- Jules' 15 leads Radford past Hampton 67-52 in Big South
- CNN's Chris Cuomo says he 'obviously' can't cover brother
- In Peru, sterilization case against Fujimori goes to court
- ‘Milk Tea Alliance’ blends Asian discontents but how strong is the brew?
- US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
- No. 1 UConn ends regular season by beating Marquette 63-53
- Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes beat Panthers 3-2
- Jones leads Nicholls St. past Northwestern St. 87-71
- Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court
- Batherson nets 2, runs streak to 6 as Sens douse Flames 5-1
- Muoka carries Lamar over Texas A&M-CC 66-47
- Jokic dominates with 39 points as Nuggets beat Bulls 118=112
- Taiwan's Coast Guard to hold artillery drills March 2, 9
- Lampley carries Sam Houston St. over Houston Baptist 83-70
- Alexander lifts Texas Southern over Alabama A&M 68-58
- Williamson pushes Pelicans past NBA-leading Jazz, 129-124
- Green, St. Hilaire carry New Orleans past UIW 88-72
- Necas lifts Hurricanes over Panthers 3-2 in OT
- Harden's triple-double helps Nets escape in OT against Spurs
- Demko gets first shutout as Canucks beat Jets 4-0
- Taiwan calls for talks amid China’s politically driven pineapple ban
- Duarte, Omoruyi lead Oregon past Arizona 80-69 for sweep
- Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano spews high column of ash
- Philippine president fires ambassador seen assaulting staff
- Mississippi Valley St. tops Grambling St. 67-63
- Dorsett Hospitality International Appoints Michael Foster As General Manager of Dorsett Gold Coast
- Cambodian court sentences opposition leaders in absentia
- Jarrett carries Jackson St. past Ark.-Pine Bluff 64-58 in OT
- Cavs get 101-90 win to hand Houston 12th straight loss
- No. 17 Oklahoma State completes sweep of No. 16 Oklahoma
- Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Cunningham, No. 17 OSU beat No. 16 OU for 2nd time in 3 days
- NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
- Today in History
- Goodbye gas: Volvo to make only electric vehicles by 2030
- Police won't charge Australian minister accused of rape
- Bangkok Post lists Taiwan president among 24 Women of the Year
- Minimum wage hike all but dead in big COVID relief bill
- Cuomo allegations leave Democrats grappling with response
- FBI chief to face questions on extremism, Capitol riot
- Senate vetting Biden's choice for SEC head amid stock drama
- Analysis: Biden retreats from vow to make pariah of Saudis
- Roddy scores 22 to carry Colorado St. past Air Force 74-44
- China says Taiwan pineapple ban not about politics as war of words escalates
- Myanmar protesters return to streets as crackdown continues
- COVID-19 pandemic fuels attacks on health workers globally
- Zach Sanford stars, Blues hold off Anaheim Ducks 5-4
- Carmelo Anthony has 29 and Blazers down Hornets 123-111
- Pacioretty scores in OT to lift Vegas past Wild, 5-4
- EXPLAINER: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee
- Karlsson's 1st goal of season helps Sharks beat Avs 6-2
- Nashville music club owners recall night the music died
- Critics: Cuomo apology 'tone-deaf,' ignores power imbalance
- EU, US impose sanctions on Russia over Alexei Navalny poisoning
- Hutchinson gets 6th shutout, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 3-0
- How 'sticky bombs' could impact Kashmir insurgency
- Nigerian governor says 279 kidnapped schoolgirls have been released after being abducted from school last week
- India fake news problem fueled by digital illiteracy
- Asian stocks sink after Wall St rises
- Nigerian governor says 279 kidnapped schoolgirls are freed
- Taiwan tests first two indigenous Brave Eagle jet trainers to replace F-5s
- Molecular Health and FALCO biosystems team up to provide genetic analysis services using MH Guide/BRCA and MH Guide/Mendel
- Column: A feel-good start to a feel-good baseball season
- Taiwan’s celebrated Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor to raise prices by 10%
- Analysis: NBA All-Star break could lead to testing pratfalls
- EU top court rules Polish judges can appeal nominations
- Shaq Attack: O'Neal ready to rumble in tag match for AEW
- Coronavirus: Austria and Denmark break ranks with EU on vaccines
- Teething wafers from New Taipei pulled off shelves over safety concerns
- Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
- Old Delhi retains its touristic charm in the face of adversity
- TranSwap Officially Launches New Global R&D Centre at The University Of Edinburgh
- Dutch PM's popularity high but eroding as election looms
- EU vaccine passport: An ethical and legal minefield?
- Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
- Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
- The Latest: Austria, Denmark to work with Israel on vaccines
- Taiwan occupies key spot in global supply chain for strategic products: Tsai
- Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic
- CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
- Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan
- Liverpool great Ian St John dies at age 82
- EU court: Poland's new judicial rules are against EU law
- EU envoy urges Kosovo to resume talks with Serbia
- German unemployment still largely steady despite lockdown
- Afghanistan: 3 female media workers shot dead
- World Cup qualifying revised in Asia again amid pandemic
- Irish racing authorities look into dead horse video
- Arminia Bielefeld hires Kramer as coach in relegation fight
- Groups ask France to probe 2013 Syria chemical attacks
- US men accused of helping Ghosn flee arrive in Japan
- Polish court acquits activists who put LGBT rainbow on icon
- Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
- Tokyo Olympics add 12 women to executive board to reach 42%
- 2 more foreign cricketers positive for virus in Pakistan
- EU probes Germany's move to pay for coal plant closures
- Rights group files complaint in Germany in Khashoggi killing
- Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting
- Organization that preserves author Dr. Seuss’ legacy says it will stop publishing 6 titles because of racist imagery
- ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results
- Israeli attorney general slams Netanyahu's vaccine diplomacy
- Watchdog urges release of media workers held in Ethiopia
- Target keeps sales momentum going during pandemic
- Bartomeu provisionally freed after spending night in jail
- WTA Lyon Results
- 6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist images
- Millennial Money: 3 debt strategies for an unequal recovery
- Lebanon currency hits record low as country's crises worsen
- Morocco freezes ties with German Embassy amid Sahara tension
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Nigeria receives nearly 4 million vaccines from COVAX
- CB Scientific, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director for Asia Pacific
- MS patient sues Austria over health impact of climate change
- Alarm grows in Serbia over virus surge; lockdown urged
- Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev celebrates his 90th birthday
- Lazio to appear for Serie A kickoff while Torino isolating
- WTA Doha Results
- Dutch bar owners, sex workers protest against virus lockdown
- 12 national forest recreation areas in Taiwan now accept LINE Pay
- Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan's privacy
- Pyrex and Pink Daisies: Midcentury cookware is fab again
- Sri Lanka approves new port development with India and Japan
- Biden administration official: Merck to help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine to speed up supply
- Kohl's reports mixed 4Q results but offers upbeat outlook
- Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J's COVID-19 vaccine
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Singer Phil Collins' Alamo artifacts collection on display
- Biden administration announces sanctions against Russian officials, businesses in opposition leader Navalny's poisoning
- Iraq launches vaccine program after arrival of China doses
- EU slaps sanctions on 4 Russia officials over Navalny arrest
- Harmonizing at home changes life of sisters in the Staves
- US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader's poisoning
- Bosnia receives jabs from Serbia amid COVAX dispute
- Family statement: Vernon Jordan, a civil rights activist and former advisor to President Bill Clinton, has died
- Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns
- First COVAX vaccines arrive in Cambodia from India
- Vatican defends pope Iraq trip as virus hits as act of love
- Southeast Asian nations urge halt to violence in Myanmar
- Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton adviser, has died
- UK holiday firm had 'undesirable guests' list of Irish names
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Austria, Denmark look beyond EU to Israel for future vaccine
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Three women media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan
- Lawyer wants 'most serious charges' against ex-Chiefs coach
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Bahrain runner Jepkosgei banned for faking car crash
- WTA Lyon Open Results
- Erdogan pledges rights reforms, critics say not enough
- Hertz eyes bankruptcy exit through $4.2 billion stake sale
- Mexico president says meeting with Biden friendly, positive
- Florida swing in full force with PGA Tour and LPGA Tour
- Amid 'historic' rollout, UN vaccine project faces some delay
- PGA Tour Schedule
- WTA Qatar Open Results
- Sun, sand, shots: Caribbean seeks vaccines to revive economy
- Groups: Yemen aid shortfall means more hunger, less care
- Victims of anti-Asian attacks reflect a year into pandemic
- ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results
- Belarus journalist sentenced for report on protester's death
- No charges after klan flag hangs next to Black family's home
- Indonesian security forces kill 2 suspected militants
- Alpine unveils new car for F1 in French flag colors
- Sri Lankan Catholic Church demands justice for bomb victims
- Pandemic loan program at high-risk for fraud, auditor finds
- Bunny Wailer, reggae luminary and last Wailers member, dies
- Biden choice for watchdog makes debut in nomination hearing
- Keys returns to tour in Doha and beats 6th seed Bencic
- US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks
- Pennsylvania Republicans stop just short of censuring Toomey
- Trevor Simsby gets unusual shot at WGC and holds his own
- Watchdog agency says 2020 census is still on high-risk list
- The Latest: Penguins star Crosby placed on COVID-19 list
- All sides commit abuses in Mozambique conflict, says report
- The Latest: FBI says rioters weren't fake Trump protesters
- Hong Kong probes death of man who received COVID-19 vaccine
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 movies on the Apple Store
- Mercedes unveils car for Hamilton's record-breaking F1 bid
- Myanmar authorities charge Associated Press journalist
- Rublev wins, Wawrinka loses in Round 1 in Rotterdam
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Hospital officials: SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashes into semitruck in Southern California, killing 15
- Smashing Pumpkins' Corgan wrestles with keeping NWA afloat
- Supreme Court likely to uphold Arizona voting restrictions
- Tonywatch: Dede Ayite's costumes always 'build up layers'
- Former Soviet leader Gorbachev turns 90
- Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15
- A year in, coronavirus rages in vaccine-needy West Bank
- Algerian students restart weekly protests cut off by virus
- Tribes, fishermen slam halt to Alaska-Canada water analysis
- Indians' Francona says team didn't cover up for Callaway
- Jihadis attack town, humanitarian posts in northeast Nigeria
- Louisville's Dana Evans repeats as ACC's top women's player
- Israel sentences Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison
- Column: Woods comparisons aside, Morikawa on his own course
- 2nd Jacob Lawrence painting missing for 6 decades located
- Russian Sputnik V vaccine splits Slovakia ruling coalition
- Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns
- Islamabad beats winless Quetta by 6 wickets in PSL
- 33 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda
- CBS to air Emmy Awards on Sept. 19; no host yet
- Mississippi congressman Palazzo accused of misusing funds
- Florida deputy suspended for Facebook post about Muslims
- Armenian leader scores political point in spat with military
- Cubs agree to 1-year deal with reliever Ryan Tepera
- Government offers plan to release more endangered red wolves
- Iowa wrestlers try to defend Big Ten title after long layoff
- Doctors Without Borders staffer killed in north Syria camp
- No charges in police shooting of Black man in Kansas City
- VIRUS TODAY: Merck to produce J&J shot, Dems set to debate
- Cuomo avoids public amid outcry over harassment allegations
- Whitmer faces criticism over severance deals for officials
- Historical remains found during construction reburied in NYC
- Prosecutors seek validation of South Carolina abortion ban
- Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on vaccine
- Sarkozy rules out French presidential run after conviction
- Schalke hires Dimitrios Grammozis as 5th coach of season
- California Highway Patrol now says 13 died in crash involving SUV carrying 25 people; hospital previously said 15 killed
- Biden plan to distribute virus aid irks some governors
- AP sources: Dolphins tell LB Van Noy he will be released
- Texas ends mask mandate after 8 months, becoming largest state to lift order intended to prevent spread of COVID-19
- Ukraine's leader gets vaccine shot to dispel public doubts
- Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
- Iran: Militants attack Revolutionary Guard unit in southeast
- Senate votes to confirm Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo as President Biden's commerce secretary
- Kayleigh McEnany signs on as Fox News contributor
- Who is Myanmar's UN envoy? Coup opponent or representative
- Women's Rugby World Cup set to be postponed to 2022
- 75 ex-top prosecutors endorse Biden’s pick for associate AG
- Spanish league chief not expecting big signings this summer
- Senate confirms Raimondo as Biden commerce secretary
- Jhene Aiko to host Grammy Award premiere ceremony
- 33 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda
- 'Emotional wreck': Star departures hit Houston sports fans
- Top EU official pledges more support for Ukraine
- Guatemala: 5 migrants survived January massacre of 19
- Cyprus Church says 'satanic' Eurovision entry must be yanked
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Pelé gets his first COVID-19 shot, urges mask use
- Hendry loses in 1st match out of snooker retirement
- Virus variant races through Italy, especially among children
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- South Carolina Senate adds firing squad to execution methods
- Nearly 100 on trial in Sicily for suspected Mafia EU fraud
- Naval Academy seeking student vaccines for summer training
- FibroGen, 3D Systems fall; Kontoor Brands, Square rise
- Conservative group pushes proposals to tighten voting laws
- CMA Fest canceled for 2nd year in a row due to COVID-19
- Cardinals all-out recruiting pitch brings Watt to the desert
- Biden: US expects enough COVID vaccine for all adult Americans by end of May, 2 months earlier than anticipated
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Biden's Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations
- Pandemic Golden Globes ratings plunge 64% to 6.9M viewers
- Biden directs states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers; federal gov't to supply shots through pharmacy program
- Nicaragua finds boat with bodies of 6 migrants in Caribbean
- Chief European Union diplomat in Venezuela leaves country
- Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings
- Braves' Freeman celebrates his new baby 'twins with a twist'
- Morata returns to set Juventus on way to 3-0 win over Spezia
- How many femicides in Turkey are covered up as suicides?
- City beats Wolves 4-1 for 21st straight win, 15 clear in EPL
- Business Highlights
- Jadon Sancho fires Dortmund into German Cup semifinals
- Greenbriar Announces Wealth Building Program with Paul Morris Keller Williams Forward Living
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Yusei Kikuchi faces most important season yet for Mariners
- Yard sale find turns out to be artifact worth up to $500,000
- Myanmar coup crisis grows after years of US neglect
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Caroline Garcia, Kristina Mladenovic advance in Lyon Open
- Big Ten confirms winning percentage to determine title
- $7 million gift endows Iowa women's basketball coaching job
- Job in jeopardy, Gophers' Pitino 'not waving the white flag'
- Daytona 500 winner McDowell takes hot streak to Las Vegas
- Preds place Ellis, Kunin on IR with Johansen on COVID list
- Rock 'n' roll's big night comes to Cleveland — in fall
- 'Vaccine, vaccine': Dolly sings 'Jolene' rewrite before shot
- No. 19 Aztecs seek 11th straight win, 2nd straight MWC title
- Nats' Scherzer, Soto should make delayed debuts this week
- South Dakota House Speaker plans delay in AG impeachment
- Attorneys say Joe Exotic of 'Tiger King' wants new trial
- Herrera plays first game since arrest for domestic violence
- Arihara's spring debut for Rangers is 2 shortened innings
- D-backs Calhoun has meniscus tear, surgery upcoming
- Catherine Zeta-Jones joins Michael Sheen in 'Prodigal Son'
- Deputies: Boy, 11, brought unloaded gun to elementary school
- Microsoft: China-based hackers found bug to target US firms
- AP source: NBA set to remove restriction on 2-way deals
- Chicago man arrested, charged with inciting summer looting
- Oilers' Chiasson suspended 1 game for hit on Leafs' Vesey
- Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination to head White House budget office amid bipartisan opposition over tweets
- Budget nominee Tanden withdraws nomination amid opposition
- Vikings cut TE Kyle Rudolph after 10 years for cap savings
- Pentagon report cites threat of extremism in military
- Twins newcomer Happ back on mound after positive virus test
- Cityneon to Tour Egyptian National Treasures Globally - Ramses The Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs
- Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian
- Stefanski, Browns back at 'square one' after '20 turnaround
- Stanford favored in competitive Pac-12 women's tournament
- MATCHDAY: Barcelona faces Sevilla in Copa del Rey semifinals
- Myanmar: Demonstrators shot dead in anti-coup protests
- Packers' Barry says 'scars' from prior stops made him better
- No. 15 USF women clinch 1st AAC regular-season title
- Lake Placid raising cash for Olympic hockey monument
- Raptors will be short-handed when they return to floor
- Ex-Kansas Rep. Watkins enters diversion over voter fraud
- Creighton's McDermott apologizes for his 'plantation' remark
- Trump endorses SC's Tim Scott in 2022 Senate reelection bid
- No. 24 Rutgers women win 8th straight conference game
- Kentucky seeking federal help as floodwaters cause damage
- Guatemala begins reshaping court; corruption concerns grow
- Justice Dept. names acting US attorney in nation's capital
- Jets release DE Henry Anderson, save $8.2 million on cap
- Pittsburgh eases past Wake Forest 70-57 to snap 5-game skid
- Rio Tinto chairman leaving over destruction of sacred sites
- Graves triple-double lifts Buffalo over Akron 80-78
- Huffman carries Central Michigan over Toledo 81-79
- Clippers' Leonard sits out Celtics matchup with back spasms
- China, looking post-virus, to push tech autonomy at Congress
- US demands status of all Syrian detainees be made public
- Pace keeps Bears' QB options open, no decision on Robinson
- Edwards helps No. 18 Texas Tech roll to 69-49 win over TCU
- Adams scores 19 to lift UCF over Tulsa 73-69
- Shackelford, No. 5 Alabama hold off rival Auburn, 70-58
- No. 4 Illinois dismantles No. 2 Michigan 76-53
- Wagner tops Merrimack 74-67
- Taiwan's Yushan sees first snow of 2021
- Morant, Grizzlies pull away early, beat Wizards 125-111
- Bile lifts Georgetown past Xavier 72-66
- Walton scores 32 to carry Ball State over Eastern Michigan
- Stroud scores 16 to lift Fresno State past Boise State 67-64
- Blue Jackets top Red Wings 4-1, snap five-game losing streak
- White, Martin carry Western Michigan past Northern Illinois
- Buchnevich, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 3-2 win over Sabres
- Buzzer-beater Böhm sends N. Kentucky past Detroit Mercy
- Kapanen scores twice; Pens welcome back fans with 5-2 win
- Fans see Varlamov make 28 saves, Isles beat Devils 2-1
- Japan searches for 5 crew from capsized Chinese fishing boat
- Taiwan's 1st professional medical film studio opens
- Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine
- Hawks win McMillan's debut as interim coach, top Heat 94-80
- Williams carries Oakland over Youngstown State 87-83 in OT
- Farmers in Fukushima plant indigo to rebuild devastated town
- Exxon Mobil ordered to pay $14.25M penalty in pollution case
- UT president calls emails defending school song 'extremist'
- Walker's 25 lift Celtics over Kawhi-less Clippers 117-112
- Teledyne SP Devices Announces 12-bit Digitizers with 7 Gbyte/s Sustained Data Transfer Rate
- Michigan State boosts NCAA hopes with 64-58 win over Indiana
- Taipei adopts 6 approaches to promoting English education
- Mexico Senate passes energy bill favoring state, fossil fuel
- Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Cameron leads trio of triple-doubles as LSU swarms Vandy
- Brown lifts Miami (OH) over Bowling Green 84-79 in OT
- Georgia Tech wins in OT, ends 14-game losing skid with Duke
- Lyles, Murray lead Spurs to victory, snapping Knicks' streak
- Aho scores 2 goals to lead Hurricanes over Predators 4-2
- St. Louis treasurer, alderwoman advance in race for mayor
- Vasilevskiy 3rd shutout in row as Lightning top Stars 2-0
- Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
- Curbelo, Frazier lead No. 4 Illinois past No. 2 Michigan
- Cleveland St. beats Purdue Fort Wayne 108-104 in 3OT
- Canadiens beat Senators 3-1 to give new coach 1st NHL win
- One in five Chinese Australians report attacks or threats amid pandemic, rising tensions
- Carton scores 20 to lift Marquette over DePaul 77-71
- Shuler, Buffen lead Ole Miss over Kentucky 70-62
- Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets to 128-97 rout of Bucks
- Williams leads Memphis over South Florida 73-52
- Today in History
- Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II faces sentencing for rapes
- US infrastructure gets C- from engineers as roads stagnate
- Analysis: Biden aims to manage expectations with pandemic
- Wild night of OTs, last-second shots in Horizon Tournament
- Trump's cash plea could complicate GOP fundraising efforts
- National security officials to testify on Jan. 6 mistakes
- Rice leads the way in New Mexico St. win over UTRGV
- House prepares to pass landmark voting rights, ethics bill
- Biden health pick taking heat for support of abortion rights
- Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
- California clinics: More vaccines going to rich than at-risk
- Biden urges Senate Dems to rally behind $1.9T virus bill
- Biden's Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations
- Habitap Accelerates Growth with Expansion into Philippines
- Israeli-owned cargo ship back at sea after suspected attack
- Endangered leopard cat gives birth to 3 kittens at Taipei Zoo
- Prominent Russian rights organization dissolves amid crackdown
- New Zealand wins toss and bowls in 3rd T20 against Australia
- Suns overcome Booker's ejection, hold off Lakers 114-104
- Australia’s Attorney-General Christian Porter denies having sexual contact with rape accuser and says he will not resign
- Australian AG Porter denies rape accusation, won't resign
- In Mississippi, small-town bluesman keeps aging music alive
- Myanmar protesters determined to defy military with grassroots protest
- Intense preparation paves way for pontiff to meet ayatollah
- Taiwan's traditional shipbuilding expert shares story of 'Free China' junk
- AXA extends holistic wellness platform "AXA BetterMe" to all Employee Benefits customers Leveraging technology and thoughtful services to raise competitiveness of corporates
- Asian shares advance despite Wall Street retreat
- The Latest: AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Taiwan
- Crash kills 13 on route for illegal border crossings
- Taiwanese woman tests positive for COVID after friend picks her up from airport
- Ledecky returns to competition with time ticking to Tokyo
- No Fun NHL? Restrictions help players appreciate hockey more
- Kenya receives receives 1 million vaccines from COVAX
- US, Japan, and Canada support Taiwan pineapples amid China ban
- US forces say 10 rockets have hit Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hosting American troops; no information on any casualties
- AP PHOTOS: Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride
- Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
- Annual NFL women's forum enhancing career opportunities
- Carcinogen levels in Taiwan's Cadina chips too high
- US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
- IS claims killing of 3 female media workers in Afghanistan
- Lithuania considers setting up trade office in Taiwan
- Myanmar forces use violence again against protesters
- Fukushima chief: No need to extend decommissioning target
- Taiwan's 117,000 AstraZeneca jabs will be given to medical staff
- Seychelles bids to reach COVID 'herd immunity' by mid-March
- France bans far-right group Generation Identity
- India vs England to determine World Test Championship final
- Cordlife launches OptiQ: A first-of-its-kind corneal lenticule banking service in Singapore
- Taiwan receives 1st batch of AstraZeneca vaccines
- Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
- Blast damages Dutch virus testing center; no one is hurt
- Benchmark Prioritizes New Gold-Silver Exploration Targets for the 2021 Drill Program
- Fiat Chrysler, PSA profits dropped in pandemic before merger
- Taiwan to reduce quarantine for Australian business travelers
- German police arrest 20 suspects in drug raids
- TECO Group Huang Yu Ren: perfectly prepared and on standby at any time facing the battle for the management rights
- Billionaire indicted for running online gambling platform
- Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
- How is Bangladesh's Digital Security Act muzzling free speech?
- Tactical shift: Europe seeks vaccine 'overdrive' to catch up
- Rwanda receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines
- UK Treasury boss to extend job support, tax breaks in budget
- China: Calls for 2022 Winter Olympics boycott doomed to fail
- Removal of Chiang Kai-shek statue faces problems in north Taiwan city
- French families sue over extensive nursing home virus deaths
- EXPLAINER: Pope's risky Iraq trip aims to boost Christians
- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck central Greece; no immediate reports of injuries
- Report: No fans from abroad for postponed Tokyo Olympics
- Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans
- COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to African nations pick up speed
- Sweden: Police probe knife attack as possible 'terror crime'
- Local reports say Myanmar security forces have killed at least 6 anti-coup protesters as authorities escalate crackdown
- Hungary pulls its ruling party out of EU's conservatives
- Reports: Far-right party draws eye of German intel agency
- Biden brings no relief to tensions between US and China
- New shorter-term and micro-insurance products enter Singapore to combat increased risk aversion: Aon Global Market Insights Report
- Pakistan lawmakers elect new Senators in test for Imran Khan
- WTA Lyon Open Results
- Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises
- As virus restrictions bite, EU extends safety net till 2023
- The Economist Group and The Nippon Foundation launch a new initiative to promote ocean health
- ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results
- Myanmar's Christian refugees hold anti-coup protest in India
- Edmunds compares the 2021 Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan
- Under-fire Scottish leader defends handling of sex claims
- Yemen’s rebels say latest US sanctions will prolong the war
- Thailand's CP Group wins latest round in battle for Taiwan poultry farms
- Taiwan's semiconductor industry set for great 2021: SEMI
- Your credit report may be wrong; here’s what to do about it
- Video of North Carolina K-9 training prompts investigation
- Bangladesh High Court grants bail to imprisoned cartoonist
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Palestinian Authority faces criticism over vaccine rollout
- Japan weighing extension of coronavirus emergency in Tokyo
- Merkel, German governors mull way ahead on lockdown
- Dragan Stojkovic hired as Serbia national team coach
- Beijing dismisses alleged Chinese hacking of Indian vaccine makers
- Report: Egypt's Aboul Gheit reappointed Arab League chief
- WTA Qatar Open Results
- Las Vegas Sands sells the Venetian, Sands Expo for $6.25B
- 'Dr. Oz' aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport
- Cityneon to Tour Egyptian National Treasures Globally - Ramses The Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs
- Macronix Provides Advanced Ultra-High-Performance OctaBus Flash Memory to STMicroelectronics' Latest STM32 Microcontrollers
- Head of Poland's Shakespeare theater, Jerzy Limon, dies
- Taiwan's Tainan to conduct more self-driving bus tests with passengers
- A New Vision: ‘Elevating the Everyday’ with Nina Hospitality
- Syrian pound hits record low as economic crisis worsens
- French government dissolves anti-migrant group
- Bed Bath & Beyond goes with something new to revive brand
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Spackman Entertainment Group’s Upcoming Musical Film THE BOX, Starring EXO’s Chanyeol, Scheduled To Be Released In The Spring Of 2021
- Spain: 8 jailed for burning police van amid rapper protests
- Macron reveals more torture by French army in Algeria war
- Police: Live pipe bomb found at polling place in Iowa
- International Criminal Court prosecutor launches investigation into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories
- China confirms swine fever in piglets in Yunnan province
- Lawmakers can't cite local examples of trans girls in sports
- Google vows no new user tracking in Chrome ad data changes
- Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is 'slightly' better
- Lefty Gio González agrees to minor league deal with Marlins
- Video: Myanmar police hold AP journalist in chokehold
- ICC investigates alleged crimes in Palestinian territories
- Weeks after storms, water crisis continues in Mississippi
- DeWine faces choppy political waters 1 year into pandemic
- Music video on Iranian app with US porn actress spurs probe
- Austria plans vaccine drive in area hit by SA virus variant
- Babar and Nabi lift Karachi to 6-wicket win over Peshawar
- Men's tennis tour tweaks rankings, prize money amid pandemic
- Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam
- Juventus makes Weston McKennie’s move to Turin permanent
- South Korea's first known transgender soldier found dead
- Pandemic puts 1 in 3 nonprofits in financial jeopardy
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Nationals say lefty Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed
- English Standings
- Does the WHO trust China on COVID?
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Miss Universe competition to air live from Florida in May
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Solid sign-ups for Biden's new 'Obamacare' coverage offer
- US service sector growth slows sharply in February
- Kremlin says Russia will respond to new Western sanctions
- NBA says $3 million going to HBCUs through All-Star Game
- Spanish king's sisters vaccinated on trip to see dad in UAE
- Collins to back Haaland for Interior, sealing her approval
- Slovakia's crisis, triggered over over Sputnik V, deepens
- South Dakota House lawmakers leave AG impeachment in doubt
- Dolly Parton on her 50th Grammy nod: 'It's always special'
- Germany seeks to improve oversight of firms' delivery chains
- Putin seeks crackdown on those who push children to protest
- AP source: Biden, Senate Democrats agree to tighten income limits for receiving $1,400-per-person stimulus checks
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Reports from Myanmar say 33 protesters killed Wednesday by security forces, highest number since Feb. 1 coup.
- Pentagon says US contractor died of heart attack during rocket attack at air base in Iraq
- Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee to honor civil rights icons
- Man who used van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto guilty
- Spanish food delivery workers march for law on their status
- The Latest: Capitol Police say threats to Congress up 93%
- Tonywatch: Elizabeth Stanley seeks 'healing and connection'
- Thousands in new rally to demand Armenian PM's resignation
- Capitol Police say they have intelligence of a ‘possible plot’ by a militia group to breach US Capitol on Thursday
- Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol
- Czechs turns to other nations to treat its COVID-19 patients
- Brazil economy faces headwinds after worst plunge in decades
- Washington replacing cheerleading team with coed dance team
- PSG striker Kean isolating after testing positive for virus
- Jesse Jackson out of rehabilitation center after surgery
- Top EU official vows more support for Ukraine
- Projects GOP tied to Pelosi, Schumer dropped from virus bill
- Israel's Netanyahu blasts ICC war crimes investigation, vows to "fight for the truth"
- Senate Finance panel OKs Tai as top U.S. trade negotiator
- Search on for Alaska helicopter piloted by tribal official
- Detectives look at SUV's 'black box' from Tiger Woods crash
- Senegal's opposition leader arrested amid violent protests
- Hurricanes' Niederreiter fined for interfering with Saros
- Lebanon's president wants investigation into currency crash
- Aston Martin launches new car in return to F1 after 61 years
- Legislative leaders move to expel North Dakota House member
- Michaels signs a deal with Apollo to go private
- Ethiopia now calls Axum massacre allegations 'credible'
- Bilbao, Dublin, Glasgow risk being cut from Euros hosting
- ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results
- Greece: Tougher lockdown rules target exercise cheats
- Majority of small businesses not requiring vaccines, tests
- Paraguay cancels nonemergency surgery due to virus wave
- Equestrian events called off in Europe after herpes outbreak
- Chicago mayor proposes new rules after botched police raid
- Klopp won't allow players to travel if need to quarantine
- Mexico renegotiates ethanol contract it found onerous
- Mississippi told to pay $500K to wrongfully imprisoned man
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas files for bankruptcy, seeks buyer
- Long US prison stay for Canadian drug mule who used river
- House panel seeks storm documents from Texas grid operator
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Teen held on $1 million bond in Arkansas school shooting
- Activists sue big French retailer over Amazon forest damage
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's 'embarrassed' by sexual harassment allegations, but intends to stay in office
- Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
- AP source: Cubs, infielder Sogard agree to minor league deal
- AP Top 25 Podcast: College football's biggest underachievers
- States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
- Antonetti says Indians cooperating with Callaway inquiry
- German officials want emails, IMs tied to real-world ID
- Waiting game for Marlins as heralded young hitters struggle
- Astros pitcher Framber Valdéz breaks finger in spring debut
- Palace to investigate after Meghan accused of bullying staff
- Oklahoma prosecutor urges panel to reject inmate's claims
- Man accused of QAnon vandalism at 'America's Stonehenge'
- Border Patrol: 13 killed in California crash were among over 40 people believed smuggled through hole in border fence
- Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads
- D-backs outfielder Locastro tests positive for COVID-19
- EU envoy tells Serbia, Kosovo dialogue key for entry talks
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- It's back to school for Jill Biden and new education chief
- Injury-hit Leicester held 1-1 by Burnley in Premier League
- Man injures 8 with ax in Sweden before being shot, arrested
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Huawei CFO lawyer says Trump comments a 'salvo' in trade war
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Rotation spot secure, Pirates lefty Brault settling in
- Israel suspects Iran connection to Mediterranean oil spill
- The Wright way: Do-it-all guard has Buffs ranked, on track
- German financial supervisor moves against Greensill Bank
- Fed survey finds modest gains in the US economy in February
- VIRUS TODAY: Most small businesses don't require virus tests
- 6 men found dead in cartel-type vests in Mexico border area
- Pentagon probe slams ex-White House Dr. Jackson's behavior
- Joe Altobelli, manager who led O's to '83 WS, dies at 88
- 10-man Sheffield Utd holds on to beat Villa 1-0 in EPL
- Review: 'Raya and the Last Dragon’ is a dazzling adventure
- Jets' Douglas praises Darnold, but open to trading QB
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Right-wing friendly Parler again sues Amazon
- Colorado Rapids sign 16-year-old forward Darren Yapi
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Fiona Ferro, Clara Tauson reach Lyon Open quarterfinals
- Golf returns to Bay Hill and to some semblance of cheers
- Oklahoma St. freshman Cunningham breaking out late in season
- The Latest: Big East teams to get tickets for men's hoops
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- 'Meme stocks' go mainstream: There’s now a fund for that
- Michaels, DISH Network rise; B&G Foods, Wendy's fall
- Study: Employment rose among those in free money experiment
- New Mexico corrections officer sues over vaccination mandate
- Top official at swimming body FINA quits after 35 years
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes leave to get pacemaker
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Arkansas lawmakers send governor near-total abortion ban