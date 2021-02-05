英文新聞列表 English News List
- 'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
- Washington promotes Bob Gregory to defensive coordinator
- Court upholds Minneapolis cop's conviction in Damond case
- Erdogan says Turkey needs new constitution
- Robinhood raises $3.4B from investors amid surge in trading
- Hill takes over as MLB disciplinarian; Ibañez also hired
- Kansas governor: Medical pot should fund Medicaid expansion
- Latest attempt at new TV deal for French soccer collapses
- Q&A: Stanley Tucci on grief, food and 'Supernova'
- Mets get RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Marlins for minor leaguer
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- VIRUS TODAY: COVID-19 cases down as US ends deadliest month
- Lebanon raises price of bread amid worsening economic crisis
- Stunts in the streets for Venezuelan motorcycle virtuoso
- Biden and GOP senators offer competing COVID-19 relief plans
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Alabama governor leases CoreCivic prisons in $3 billion plan
- Pope denounces violence against women, demands protection
- Spagnuolo defense perfect complement to elite Chiefs offense
- Derek Holland and Tigers agree to minor league deal
- GameStop saga makes Wall Street an issue for Biden team
- Famed South Carolina stop for presidential hopefuls closing
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Treasury borrowing drops but could rise with new COVID aid
- Canada confirms 1st case of South African virus variant
- Haiti leader speaks of more power for diaspora amid strife
- Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Q&A: Rebecca Hall makes her directing dreams come true
- US billionaire buys SpaceX flight to orbit with 3 others
- North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates
- Pan American, Sorrento rise; Lumen Technologies, PVH fall
- O'Ree's hockey stick reminds Trudeau of fight against racism
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Biden asks high court to put off wall, asylum cases
- Johnson, Williamson lead Louisville past Georgia Tech 74-58
- DeShields signs minor league deal to rejoin Texas Rangers
- Texas' Smart says he had "significant" COVID-19 symptoms
- Chipper Jones assumes new role as Braves hitting consultant
- Faulkner lifts Western Carolina over The Citadel 76-75
- Man wanted in Carlos Ghosn's escape accuses US of 'betrayal'
- Robertson lifts Eastern Washington over Sacramento St. 94-79
- Couple slain after snow disposal argument; suspect also dead
- John Bartlett, infectious disease specialist, dead at 83
- Chiefs' Robinson, Kilgore on COVID-19 list as close contacts
- Bolsonaro victories in Congress seen thwarting impeachment
- Navy pauses plan to move Wisconsin badger to Virginia museum
- Unexpected Anfield sign-on symbolizes squeezed club finances
- BC-US--Index, US
- Late goal lifts Betis closer to the top in Spanish league
- Google shutters internal Stadia game studio
- Study: Killings surge in 2020; pandemic, protests play roles
- Witten becoming high school coach after 2nd NFL retirement
- Capitol Building fence is blocking DC laws from approval
- Alex Morgan back with US for SheBelieves Cup
- Famed San Francisco private eye Palladino dies after attack
- Spanish Results
- Bucs double up female coaches in Super Bowl with not 1 but 2
- Spanish Standings
- Business Highlights
- Another quiet transfer window for clubs in Spain
- Taylor carries Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 74-59
- Chiefs matriarch, now 82, will continue Super Bowl streak
- Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre
- Harris speaks with Trudeau in first call foreign leader call
- Bill to disclose Noem's travel security costs faces backlash
- Teachers suspended after lesson asks: How to punish a slave?
- Florida man charged with trying to join ISIS
- MediaTek Unveils New M80 5G Modem with Support for mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G Networks
- Lawyer tied to Texas AG probe found tracking device on truck
- Rochester officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended
- California man arrested after livestream shows 2 bodies
- Bosnian director: Movie's human-rights focus resonates now
- Advocates: Workers here illegally may shy from investigators
- Vikings pick Ryan Ficken as new special teams coordinator
- US won't make immigration arrests at virus vaccination sites
- Hartford Courant wins appeal over secrecy in juvenile crimes
- Saint-Etienne signs striker Modeste on loan, PSG stays quiet
- House Democrats mount effort to punish Georgia Rep. Greene
- Actress Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse
- Minneapolis announces policy change for police body cameras
- MATCHDAY: Man United looks to move level with Man City
- Vince Young returns to Texas as special assistant to AD
- Bruschi returns to Arizona as senior football advisor
- Poland: Rebellion against coronavirus lockdowns
- UN: Central African Republic faces dire humanitarian plight
- WTA Gippsland Trophy Results
- Old power station building in southern Illinois imploded
- Blue Man Group ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando
- Senate's McConnell says 'loony lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene are 'cancer' for party and US, building pressure for GOP action
- WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results
- Google antes up $2.6M to settle pay, job discrimination case
- Taurasi re-signs in Phoenix while Clark heads to Washington
- Russia: Navalny hearing begins, dozens arrested outside court
- 3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Mississippi deputy fatally shot while responding to call
- Key scores 19 to carry Indiana State past Bradley 67-55
- 9 of 11 poisoned Fort Bliss soldiers released from hospital
- Police: Train conductor spots man on tracks, averts tragedy
- Crews work to repair washed-out scenic highway near Big Sur
- Perry scores 21 to lift Stetson past Carver College 110-56
- Arrow Electronics and Jorjin to Offer Integrated High- Precision and Low-Power Millimeter-wave Radar-Sensing Solution for Detecting and Tracking Micro Motions
- No. 4 NC State women top Louisville for 2nd win over No. 1
- NBA calls off Detroit-Denver game because of virus issues
- Gov: Fraudster raised money pitching Giuliani as firm's face
- Hawkins scores 20 to lead FIU past Florida Memorial 90-74
- No. 25 Drake routs Illinois State 95-60 after return to poll
- Williams leads Murray State past SE Missouri 77-60
- Kenanga Acquires ValueCAP ETF Business
- Philippines' Duterte accuses European Union of holding vaccines hostage
- Taiwan Navy decommissions domestically produced patrol ship
- AP PHOTOS: Virus uncertainty for China's Year of Ox vendors
- Miami ends skid, hangs on to defeat Duke 77-75
- Kenin back at Melbourne Park; Andreescu out of Open warmup
- Givance scores 12 to lift Evansville over Valparaiso 58-51
- Bruins erase 3-goal deficit against Capitals, win 5-3
- Biden threatens U.S. sanctions after Myanmar coup, launches policy review
- Rangers snap three-game skid vs. Pittsburgh, top Pens 3-1
- Astros sign OF Steven Souza Jr. to minor league deal
- Italy envoy reiterates Taiwan's desire for cross-strait peace
- Stamkos, Gourde lead Lighting to 5-2 victory over Predators
- 2019 A Thrilling Year For Pinot Noir: Robert Parker Wine Advocate Releases Burgundy Côte d’Or Wine Report
- China rights activist missing after being stopped at airport
- Canadiens stop Canucks' 4-game win streak with 6-2 victory
- MLB players reject offer for delayed season, vow to play as scheduled
- Krutwig carries Loyola of Chicago past Missouri State 70-50
- Trump lawyer: Impeachment case 'undemocratic,' ill-advised
- Done deal: Arenado traded from Rockies to Cardinals
- Road warriors: James, Davis lead Lakers past Hawks 107-99
- Monk runs wild, scores 36 as Hornets top Heat 129-121 in OT
- No. 22 Northwestern women top No. 11 Buckeyes behind Burton
- Rockets hit 11 3s in 48-point first quarter, rout Thunder
- Keyshawn Davis skips Olympics, sets pro boxing debut Feb. 27
- MLB players reject delay, vow to start season on time
- Sexton scores 26 points, Cavaliers edge Timberwolves 100-98
- 30 homes estimated to have been lost in Australian wildfire
- Asian markets extend gains as sentiment improves on outlook
- Hospital in northern Taiwan to carry out mass 'COVID elimination'
- Nolley II scores 20 to carry Memphis over UCF 96-69
- Grizzlies dominate Spurs 133-102 for 7th straight victory
- Murphy leads Wofford past E. Tennessee St. 67-62
- Gaudreau nets shootout winner as Flames beat Jets 4-3
- Cunane leads No. 4 NC State past No. 1 Louisville 74-60
- Jarrett leads Jackson St. past Ark.-Pine Bluff 63-55
- Australians flee massive bushfire near Perth amid coronavirus lockdown
- Booker hits winning 3 in return as Suns edge Mav 109-108
- Taiwan banks offer new bills for Lunar New Year
- Taiwan’s TSMC looks for growth opportunities beyond Apple
- No. 13 Texas Tech wins 57-52 to end No. 9 Oklahoma streak
- Purdue's plane diverted to Indy because of mechanical issues
- Shannon, No. 13 Texas Tech outlast No. 9 Oklahoma 57-52
- Today in History
- 'We are facing extinction': Black farmers in steep decline
- Bolsonaro allies win in Congress and slow impeachment drive
- Winter storm moves north, dumping snow along its way
- US secretary of state supports 'haven' for political refugees fleeing Hong Kong
- Mack scores 24 to lead Prairie View past Alabama St. 87-63
- Grambling St. beats Mississippi Valley St. 85-72
- Senate set to confirm Buttigieg for transportation secretary
- Biden tries to show US as democracy beacon post-Capitol riot
- Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
- Palmer scores 17 to lead NC Central past SC State 91-77
- Myanmar, Russia pose early tests for Biden's foreign policy
- Biden and GOP senators offer competing COVID-19 relief plans
- Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
- Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
- West Virginia GOP fractured by political appointment feud
- Israel's Labor party looks to new leader for revival
- Report: Coach, ex-manager Callaway pursued women in media
- Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, US to mend relations
- Top Chinese diplomat urges closer ties with US under Biden
- Asian stocks follow Wall St up, silver eases off high
- Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
- WHO team visits animal disease center in Wuhan, China
- Australian judge: Suggested China links defamed billionaire
- Top Popular Korean Actor-Singer IU Joins Star-Studded Cast In Upcoming Film With The Working Title, BROKER, To Be Produced By Spackman Entertainment Group’s Zip Cinema
- How will Myanmar move forward following coup?
- Afghan official says sticky bomb blasts kill 2 in Kabul
- Siemens Energy to shed 7,800 jobs in cost-cutting drive
- Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
- Tanzania says no plans in place to accept COVID-19 vaccines
- Kremlin foe Navalny faces court that may jail him for years
- Taiwan finds norovirus, hepatitis A in oysters imported from Vietnam
- No. 2 Baylor and No. 6 Texas highlight week in Top 25 hoops
- Scam calls, messages in Taiwan up 488% in 2020
- Black coordinators make Super Bowl history with Buccaneers
- Gronk, Kelce revolutionized tight end spot in different ways
- Virus financial relief sought as Australia opens Parliament
- In the NBA, there's not much home-court advantage these days
- Chinese influencers gagged by CCP
- A look at who is unbeaten and winless in college basketball
- Does wearing two masks provide more protection?
- Pakistani court orders man acquitted in beheading of US journalist Daniel Pearl taken off death row, moved to safe house
- Pakistan orders man acquitted of Pearl murder off death row
- DPP demands apology from recall campaign organizers over profanity
- Speeding passenger bus overturns in Pakistan, killing 14
- Anime hit in Taiwan looks at bright side of disabled life
- Will UK Hong Kong immigration program trigger an exodus?
- China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists
- Airports on small Taiwanese islands show growth for 2020
- Reckitt Benckiser Launches The First "Hong Kong Wellness in Action Index" To Guide Citizens Taking Action On Their Wellness
- Border checks stopped at N Ireland ports after threats
- Taiwan eyes enhanced partnership with global democracies
- Japan defense official warns Myanmar coup could increase China's influence in region
- COVID test credibility hurdle for Taiwan to re-introduce Indonesian workers
- Northern Ireland halts border checks after threats
- Taiwan’s WantShow Laundry couple creates eco-friendly fashion service
- Eurozone economy shrank 0.7% in 4th quarter from previous three months as pandemic restrictions weighed on businesses
- Iran's hard-line parliament rejects president's budget draft
- Euro economy shrank at end of 2020 under pandemic's weight
- EXPLAINER: How Nobel Peace Prize nominations come about
- Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies
- Indian soccer club sacks coach for rape analogy
- Japan extends coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other areas through March 7
- Japan extends emergency amid vaccine, Olympic uncertainty
- MOFA has not received any requests for assistance from Taiwanese in Myanmar
- Australia pulls out of 3-test cricket tour of South Africa
- Ford says it will expand in South Africa, adding 1,200 jobs
- The Latest: Austria toughens entry requirements over virus
- FIBA holds draws for Olympic basketball tournaments
- Taipei’s Yangmingshan Flower Festival to kick off Friday
- Immigration Investment Advisory Bartra Wealth Advisors’ Survey Finds Over 80% of Respondents Consider Emigrating Overseas
- European fans unite to oppose elite Super League plan
- Chinese state newspaper omits Jack Ma from list of entrepreneurial leaders
- Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust secures its Sustainability-linked Loan of HK$500 million from DBS Hong Kong
- Britain's 'Captain Tom' dies of coronavirus at age 100
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results
- Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case
- Russia hints it may return to overflight treaty if US does
- WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results
- Shakib's return boosts Bangladesh hopes vs Windies for tests
- China arrests suspects in fake COVID-19 vaccine ring
- Japan concerned over EU COVID-19 vaccine supply uncertainty
- Philippine foreign ministry says 'deep concern' over Myanmar, Suu Kyi safety
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Virus may reduce total Super Bowl bets, but online to surge
- Real Madrid president Pérez tests positive for COVID-19
- Mitchell to stay in England's backroom team until 2023 RWC
- Pfizer swings to a profit, but misses Street expectations
- Linchpin in vaccine rollout and home supply, UPS rolls in Q4
- Study: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine appears safe, effective
- T-shirt latest source of tension in China-Canada ties
- Tokyo Olympic organizers reiterate 'we will hold the games'
- UK report urges need for nature to be at heart of economics
- Marseille coach Villas-Boas offers to resign
- Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
- UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games
- Long-term economic crisis possible for Taiwan despite high growth: ING expert
- State TV says Iran will release sailors from Korean tanker seized by Revolutionary Guard troops, but probe continues
- Ulta Beauty to invest more on measures to improve inclusion
- Russia: Protests erupt over Navalny prison sentencing
- India heavily increases security at farmer protest sites
- Germany to strengthen regulator after Wirecard debacle
- Tesla to fix touch screens, ending spat with US regulators
- Exxon clamps down on spending, 4Q revenue nearly flat
- Police say person with gun taken into custody after 6 people, including 5 children, killed in Oklahoma
- Police: FBI agents involved in a shooting in South Florida
- Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released
- Police: 6 killed at Oklahoma home, person taken into custody
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Litigants take more cooperative approach in census lawsuit
- Dolly Parton on Super Bowl commercial and COVID-19 vaccine
- Deadliest virus month piles strain on Portugal's government
- Tigray opposition parties assert 50,000-plus civilian deaths
- AP PHOTOS: Pandemic's sway over life, death, rites, prayers
- Millennial Money: Managing finances on top of COVID burnout
- French sports minister confirms Six Nations participation
- Federer targets tournament comeback in Qatar next month
- The Latest: Snow fall in Mass., R.I. tops 1 foot overnight
- Myanmar lawmakers say they’re under house arrest after coup
- Hard Rock casino bonuses thank workers during pandemic
- Ferrari earnings rise as production bounces back
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi detained again — without her old support
- Former AFL-CIO President John Sweeney dies at age 86
- UK tests house-to-house in hunt for new COVID-19 variant
- February brings strong week in golf in Arizona and Saudi
- Infortrend GS Storage Helps the Provincial Public Security Department Protect the Evidence Database
- Dems in trial brief say Trump aimed 'loaded cannon' at Capitol by inciting mob and must be convicted, barred from office
- NHL Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Guatemalan fights hunger with book-for-food barters by bike
- Twitter limits access to Turkish minister's LGBT tweet
- Germany: tie Afghanistan troop pullout to talks' progress
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Dutch virus infections fall 20% but variants gain strongly
- Italian coalition struggles to be reborn as deadline looms
- Puerto Rico to get billions for storm aid, reconstruction
- 6N: Ireland rule out injured forwards Doris and Roux v Wales
- Dems: Trump aimed 'loaded cannon' of supporters at Capitol
- Boeing giving employee bonuses despite losing $12B last year
- Georgia Senate GOP introduce bills to limit mail voting
- MLB Calendar
- Uber will bring the booze after acquiring Drizly for $1.1B
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Firings of officers after students pulled from car reversed
- Latvia to host men's ice hockey worlds alone in May
- Pandemic cuisine: Odd pairings, old favorites on the menu
- McConnell praises Cheney, hits Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Kurds end siege of government-held areas in northeast Syria
- Illinois officer fatally shoots suspect after being stabbed
- FBI says 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving arrest warrant in Florida; suspect is also dead
- State Department official: US considers military takeover in Myanmar a coup, setting stage for US sanctions
- Family of Captain Tom Moore says the World War II veteran who raised money for U.K.'s National Health Service has died
- Palestinians give first vaccines after Israel shares supply
- US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions
- Messi contract highlights tax burden for players in Spain
- Danish ex-minister on trial for splitting migrant couples
- Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term
- Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100
- FTC says Amazon took away $62 million in tips from drivers
- 1 killed, 1 missing as heavy rain floods Turkish province
- The Latest: NHL postpones Sabres-Islanders due to snowstorm
- 2 California supermarkets closing after city orders pay hike
- Hal Holbrook, prolific actor who played Twain, dies at 95
- GameStop shares head sharply lower for second straight day
- Lebanese citizens released by UAE back home after mediation
- Headquarters helix: Amazon reveals eye-catching office tower
- Dead dolphin protest seeks better French fishing practices
- Biden moves to provide COVID vaccine to pharmacies
- African countries scramble to bury virus dead, get vaccines
- In legal brief, Trump's lawyers deny that he incited the Capitol riot and call Senate impeachment trial unconstitutional
- A Moscow court has agreed to send Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison, finds he violated probation terms
- Trudeau says Canada will have coronavirus vaccine production
- Painting looted by Nazis to be returned to Jewish heirs
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Italy: Ex-ECB chief Mario Draghi tapped to form technocrat government
- Out of Miller's shadow, Barrett aims to follow his footsteps
- Official: Mexico nears approval of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Senate confirms former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
- Sri Lanka halts port deal with India and Japan
- Austria Office in Taipei Director recaps 2020 cultural events held in Taiwan
- Poland plans to speed up move to clean and nuclear energy
- Hit by pandemic, oil giants Exxon, BP post huge 2020 losses
- Polish farmers seek cash after virus-infected minks culled
- Van Dijk unlikely to play again this season, says Klopp
- Shiffrin to return to speed skiing at worlds in Cortina
- Turkish FM says 2-state deal the only way for divided Cyprus
- Slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout expected in war- ravaged Syria
- It's not just GameStop worrying Wall Street about a bubble
- Conservationists: new airport gravely harms Albania wetland
- Bieniemy doesn't ask to be 'poster boy' for Black coaches
- France advises AstraZeneca vaccine only for those under 65
- Pressure builds on schools to reopen during pandemic
- Florida lawmakers challenge Silicon Valley over 'censorship'
- Hendrick signs 2 sponsors for Kyle Larson's return to NASCAR
- Pentagon chief purges defense boards; Trump loyalists out
- Denard Span hired to Rays baseball operations department
- Video game maker EA Sports announces return of NCAA Football
- Golf governing bodies start to reveal plans to curb distance
- Thomas, Johnson headline US roster for AmeriCup qualifying
- Luiz, Leno sent off as Arsenal loses 2-1 at Wolves in EPL
- Grant Jackson, winning pitcher in '79 WS Game 7, dies at 78
- Things to Know: Vaccine shipments coming to US pharmacies
- Georgia Tech's hopes to end NCAA drought rest on Alvarado
- Agriculture secretary nominee Vilsack endorses biofuels push
- Italy's president calls on Parliament to back a new, non-political government to lead country during virus pandemic
- Senate confirms Alejandro Mayorkas as Biden's pick to lead Homeland Security, first Latino and immigrant to hold post
- New LSU coordinator Jones begins task of fixing defense
- Steelers promote Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach
- Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief
- Study: Pandemic's cleaner air added heat to warming planet
- English Results
- Leverkusen stunned in extra time by 4th-tier Essen in cup
- Pivotal election figure leaving job under an unrelated cloud
- Star-studded Chiefs rely heavily on late-round gems, too
- Thunder's Hill out at least 4 weeks after thumb procedure
- Coronavirus: WHO investigators visit Wuhan Institute of Virology
- With heart issue, virus case left Hoiberg 'a little scared'
- McCoy sees Brady-Mahomes as NFL's version of Jordan-Kobe
- N Carolina home of white supremacist voted off landmark list
- Interview flap shows challenges as Harris settles in as VP
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Globe-trotter Candace Parker returns home to play for Sky
- Georgia governor wants to get retired teachers to return
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Uber, UPS rise; Vertex Pharmaceuticals, BP fall
- Nevada jockeys to be first on presidential primary calendar
- Angels suspend Mickey Callaway after behavior allegations
- Sheffield United wins again in bid for great escape in EPL
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Ronaldo nets 2 as Juve beats Inter in cup semifinal 1st leg
- UN Security Council takes no action on coup in Myanmar
- World leaders condemn Navalny sentence, Russia denounces 'interference'
- Penguins trying to take advantage of unexpected layoff
- EXPLAINER: Myanmar, Burma and why the different names matter
- Sevilla edges Almería 1-0 to reach Copa del Rey semifinals
- Padres promote, extend Preller, Greuper through 2026 season
- Google's rebounding ad revenue spells big 4Q for Alphabet
- SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
- Common pots prepared by neighbors feeding thousands in Peru
- Man United beats Southampton 9-0, ties biggest EPL win
- Mexican migrants sent home a record $40 billion in 2020
- 3 backcountry skiers missing after large Colorado avalanche
- 9-0 again: Southampton slumps to record-tying loss to Man U
- Mississippi police: Officers killed armed burglary suspect
- Cable news ratings tighten with big months for CNN, MSNBC
- Murder charges expected in attack on famed private eye
- Lea hires David Raih as Vanderbilt's offensive coordinator
- Scared smile: Baylor's Richards recovers from spinal injury
- On Baseball: MLB work stoppage in 2022 increasingly likely
- Business Highlights
- Golden Globes nominations Wednesday could belong to Netflix
- Red Sox add Hernández to group vying to replace Pedroia
- In Ohio, open Senate seat sparks debate on gender, diversity
- New Seahawks OC Shane Waldron hits all the right notes
- Arenado embraces playing for perennial contender in Cards
- Democrats urge investigation into removal of owl protections
- Weinstein accuser demands deposition as settlement looms
- Indiana high school coach fired after chair-throwing tirade
- JD Davis, Mets argue 1st salary arbitration case of year
- Chadwick Boseman earns 2 nominations for NAACP Image Awards
- Resilient Pierre-Paul excited to be back in Super Bowl
- Notre Dame opens 2nd half on 16-0 run, beats Wake Forest
- Long-detained immigrant families could soon face deportation
- Rogers, Spasojevic lead UMBC over NJIT 75-71
- Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League
- Marquette hangs on for 70-67 win over Butler
- WTA Grampians Trophy Results
- Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
- JIA Group Collaborates with Luxury Lifestyle Media Group Tatler Asia To Develop the Market of Between in Specialty Coffee, Increasing Market Share and Brand Penetration
- Simmons, Mills, Ingles in Australian Olympic basketball team
- MATCHDAY: Manchester City takes winning streak to Burnley
- Preston, Wilson carry Ohio over Central Michigan 83-69
- Appeals court refuses to stop construction of oil pipeline
- Johnson carries Eastern Illinois over SIU-Edwardsville 70-61
- Wildfire in west Australia burns more homes in dry wind
- WTA Gippsland Trophy Results
- Mexico protests French auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts
- Mballa lifts Buffalo past Ball State 78-58
- Coronavirus digest: Germany sends army medics to Portugal
- PBS chief defends filmmaker Ken Burns, touts diversity
- UN worried Yemen's Houthis may renege on tanker examination
- Pippen scores 30 to lift Kent State over Miami (Ohio) 77-68
- WHO team visits research center in Wuhan that has been the subject of speculation about the coronavirus origins
- WHO team visits Wuhan research lab at center of speculation
- En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
- Coronavirus: Japan confident it can overcome hurdles to host Olympics
- Coronavirus: Sri Lanka's forced cremations spark anger among Muslims
- Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi
- NFL awards $50,000 to Light Lace sensors in 1st & Future
- Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
- No. 2 Baylor stays unbeaten, tops No. 6 Texas 83-69
- Mexican business groups slam president's electricity bill
- Stampley, Williams carry Troy over D-II Spring Hill 90-73
- Mom of pepper-sprayed 9-year-old speaks out against police
- Clemson beats 63-50, ends North Carolina's 3-game win streak
- Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols
- E. Kentucky tops Jacksonville St. 86-82 in OT
- Georgia leads from start to finish in 91-86 win over Auburn
- Pavelski tallies twice as Stars beat Blue Jackets 6-3
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results
- Radley-Hiles, 3-year starter as Oklahoma DB, enters portal
- CIFI’s contracted sales grew by 66% year on year to RMB 16.22 billion in January 2021
- VanVleet sets Raptors mark with 54 in 123-108 win at Orlando
- 'CODA,' 'Summer of Soul' win top prizes at Sundance Awards
- Weber plays 1,000th game; Canadiens beat Canucks 5-3
- Moultrie scores 16 to lift NC Central over SC State 64-63
- US urges Taiwan to fill gap as China’s Confucius Institutes wane
- Braun scores 18 as No. 23 Kansas beats Kansas State, 74-51
- Electronic line calling set for all Australian Open courts
- Shumate scores 25 to lift Toledo past Akron 91-76
- Ukraine: Zelenskiy bans three opposition TV stations
- Irving scores 39, Nets cool off Clippers with 124-120 win
- Rights groups call for boycott of Beijing 2022 Winter Games
- US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
- Lillard leads short-handed Blazers past Wizards, 132-121
- Review: In ‘Saint Maud,’ is a visceral psychological horror
- Pacers top Memphis 134-116, snap Grizzlies' 7-game streak
- Bangladesh wins toss and will bat vs West Indies in 1st test
- India slams celebrities for supporting protesting farmers
- Blues defeat Coyotes 4-3, extend winning streak to 4 games
- Asia Today: S. Korea steps up virus prevention for holiday
- 8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
- No. 19 Gonzaga women beat BYU 63-56, win 15th straight
- Archer agrees to rejoin Rays on $6.5 million, 1-year deal
- Svechnikov, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 4-3 in shootout
- Winnipeg builds early 2-goal edge, beats Calgary 3-2
- No. 19 Wisconsin returns to winning ways over Penn St, 72-56
- Coronavirus: Portugal welcomes German military medics
- US should be clear about defense commitments to Taiwan: DOD nominee
- Grubauer makes 27 saves, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1
- Meeks, Sherfield carry Nevada over UNLV 72-62
- Weathers scores 20 to lead Duquesne past Dayton 69-64
- Irving scores 39 points as Nets cool off Clippers, 124-120
- Dozen state police charged in the massacre of 19 in Mexico
- Majority of US opinion leaders favor sending troops to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion
- RHP Patton minor deal with Rangers after 4 seasons in Japan
- Arkansas beats cold-shooting Mississippi State 61-45
- Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news
- Today in History
- GameStop's stupefying stock rise doesn't hide its reality
- Eaddy gets buckets late to send USC past Stanford 72-66
- Golden Globes nominations could belong to Netflix
- Barty, Osaka advance in Australian Open tuneups in 3 sets
- 'New chance at life': Man gets face, hands in rare surgery
- Political storms swirl around California's Newsom amid virus
- Biden signs immigration orders as Congress awaits more
- Frazier's run helps No. 12 Illini beat Indiana 75-71 in OT
- McCarthy meets with Rep. Greene; GOP faces Cheney decision
- Asian shares mostly higher, China markets fall back
- Biden, Yellen say GOP virus aid too small, Democrats push on
- Biden pays respects to Capitol officer as he lay in honor
- Surge in delivery services on Gig economy app led iTask to create their own delivery service
- China cries foul at 'Wu-Han' Clan T-shirt logo for resembling 'bat'
- Heinen, Backes send Ducks past Kings 3-1 in Freeway Faceoff
- In a Baghdad bar, a Syrian serves cocktails to fix war woes
- Oilers complete 2-game sweep of Senators with 4-2 win
- Tarnished by its Gaza rule, Hamas may struggle in elections
- English Summaries
- Myanmar's military junta plans probe of last year's election
- Aung San Suu Kyi, the rise and fall of an icon turned pariah on the world stage
- Tatum, Celtics hold off Curry and Warriors for 111-107 win
- 2 Indonesian men test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine ends
- Taiwan most democratic country in East Asia: The Economist
- 'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
- AP source: Liriano gets minor league deal with Blue Jays
- The Latest: S Korea confirms local cases of virus variants
- ESPN uses technology to bring Davis, Rozelle back to life
- Bangladesh documentary implicates top officials in bribery scheme
- QB whisperers Christensen, Moore see different side to Brady
- Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
- No. 21 UCLA and USC renew rivalry this week
- 10 for Tom: Brady joins exclusive club with 10th title game
- GSK, CureVac to make COVID vaccines targeting new variants
- Most NHL teams using 2 goalies to get through pandemic play
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may step down without stepping away
- Italy looks to "Super Mario" Draghi to end political crisis
- So many events, so many champs, so much tennis in Melbourne
- China announces plan to provide 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses to developing nations through global COVAX facility
- Tampa's famed strip clubs brace for an unusual Super Bowl
- Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
- Malawi setting up field hospitals to cope with virus surge
- China to send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad
- Sony booming on hit 'Demon Slayer,' headed to record profit
- World shares mostly higher as investors focus on US stimulus
- Mountain heartbreak: Italy has deep snow, closed ski resorts
- Taiwan's Taoyuan General Hospital could resume operations as soon as Feb. 6
- Japan backs Taiwan’s quest for observer status at WHO
- Singapore-Based FinTech Firm TranSwap Expands into The UK With Plans to Open New R&D Centre
- VinFuture to announce nomination criteria and officially launch the call for nominations
- Man fined NT$200,000 for bringing pork products into Taiwan
- UK: New study vindicates delaying 2nd virus vaccine dose
- Crowds to be reduced by 50% at Taiwan's scenic spots, amusement parks for Lunar New Year
- Co-Wealth Management Consultant helps applying TVP Technology Voucher for SMEs in one-stop
- Denmark to develop digital passport proving vaccinations
- Pakistani police raid kills 3 suspected Baluch separatists
- UK-EU talks aim to defuse Brexit tensions over N Ireland
- Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case
- Cyprus Orthodox Church to restore historic homes amid outcry
- Czech court ruling on electoral law to help small parties
- Supporters of protesting Indian farmers scuffle with police
- Myanmar police charge ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies
- Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to he held until Feb. 15 on charge of having illegally imported radios
- Court rules France failed to respect its climate change goal
- Bidens bring an unexpected piece of furniture to White House
- Taliban on diplomatic blitz after Afghan peace talks stall
- WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results
- China not convinced by Canada's Wu-Tang Clan explanation
- Babar Azam hopes for dry wicket in 2nd test against SAfrica
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results
- Taiwan launches ‘Girls in CyberSecurity’ contest
- Red Cross: 32 killed in motor accident in remote Uganda
- 5th victim dies after January attacks in Chicago, suburbs
- APAC Companies More Prepared in Pandemic Response Compared to Global Counterparts: Aon Survey
- Thanks, WLAF! Player parlayed London life to Super Bowls
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results
- Atlético forward João Félix tests positive for COVID-19
- How to keep your student loan payment at $0
- Tokyo Games offer Playbooks to assure athletes, sway public
- WTA Gippsland Trophy Results
- Edmunds: Whatever happened to car subscription services?
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Germany says it beat 2020 goal to cut greenhouse emissions
- China reserve shows off 10 panda cubs to mark Lunar New Year
- Health workers in virus-hit Myanmar start anti-coup protests
- UN: High torture of detainees in Afghanistan continues
- Italy's president asks former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a non-political government
- Pneumonia and influenza deaths in Taiwan at 10-year low: Annals of Internal Medicine
- Taiwan’s Lunar New Year holiday to start with rain
- Five cherry blossom hot spots in Taiwan
- Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother
- English spinners get ultimate test in series against India
- Australian police find no crime in Vatican money transfers
- DeChambeau flattered by role in golf's rule-change proposals
- French court rules France must do more on climate change
- Rock shaped like dog's head found in southwestern Taiwan
- ICU faces constant pressure as France waffles over lockdown
- EU wants to step up fight against cancer amid virus pandemic
- Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists
- Fauci: Don't let Super Bowl parties become super spreaders
- Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Grosjean moves to IndyCar with Coyne after 9 seasons in F1
- Snoopy shines in Apple TV+ series that's true to its roots
- Liberty president apologizes for maskless snowball fight
- Missouri lawmaker indicted for stem cell fraud scheme
- Falcons executive Steve Cannon earns Salute to Service award
- Russia rejects Western criticism over Navalny's prison term
- UN-backed program seeks rollout of 100M vaccine doses in Q1
- David Fincher's 'Mank' has topped Golden Globe nominations with 6 nods, while Netflix dominates
- Partial list of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards
- Japan expresses concern to UK over new Chinese maritime law
- Man gets 3 years probation for attack on Maryland bike trail
- Sri Lanka Tamils march to protest deaths, disappearances
- Fundraising feet: Capt. Tom's legacy lives in 11-year-old
- The Latest: Louisville-Syracuse basketball game postponed
- Israeli army says drone comes under fire over Lebanese skies
- Saquon Barkley says knee doing well, won't set return date
- Moped-share company Revel building car charging hub in NYC
- Education nominee vows to tackle problems worsened by virus
- High court puts off wall, asylum cases at Biden's request
- Mahomes the rare quarterback with no weakness
- Sierra Leone man on trial in Finland for Liberian war crimes
- NHL Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- German army medics arrive in Portugal to help fight pandemic
- 3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US
- Uganda's president orders suspension of European-backed fund
- Indonesia to deport British woman who married militant
- Leader says Serbia is proud to give citizens Chinese vaccine
- Service sector operates at highest level in almost two years
- Netflix once again dominates Golden Globe TV nominations
- Calls grow in Germany to punish vaccine queue jumpers
- Odom Jr., H.E.R., Andra Day score Golden Globe music nods
- US extends sole remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia
- No cheering, no bars, less intimacy to ensure safe Olympics
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Young reader's edition of Michelle Obama's book out in March
- 4 Tunisian soldiers die as mine hits vehicle in terror sweep
- Trobexis chooses MDXi to deploy Applications in West Africa on Azure Stack
- Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate
- Kate Hudson in, Spike Lee out and more Golden Globe chaos
- 122-year-old snow record may be broken: Just short of 3 feet
- Japan regrets Sri Lanka's scrapping of port terminal deal
- Draghi brings market savvy, gravitas to tame Italy's crises
- Supreme Court sides with Germany in Nazi-era art dispute
- Jazmine Sullivan talks Super Bowl gig and Whitney Houston
- Hard-hit Czech Republic reaches 1 million confirmed cases
- AP source: Twins reach 1-year, $13M deal with DH Nelson Cruz
- Rains, melting snow causing flooding in Germany
- Justice Dept. drops suit against Yale University that alleged discrimination against white, Asian students in admissions
- Team Canada taps Blues' Armstrong as GM ahead of Olympics
- EXPLAINER: How Russia has tried to stem pro-Navalny protests
- For 3rd year, ferry from Maine to Nova Scotia is cancelled
- Thousands rally in Croatia as pandemic rules hurt businesses
- Justice Department drops its Yale discrimination lawsuit
- Pandemic pulverizes Spain's tourism as arrivals plunge 77%
- Pakistan says it successfully test fired short-range missile
- Anheuser-Busch investing $1B to modernize US facilities
- Davos event pushed back to August over COVID-related havoc
- Netanyahu hires ex-Breitbart journalist as campaign chief
- Why US hiring could rebound faster than you might expect
- Ex-Peace Corps volunteers plead with US for help on Tigray
- Polish activists seek support for new, liberal abortion law
- Super Bowl could be farewell for several pending free agents
- Puerto Rico's governor unveils budget priorities amid crisis
- Buttigieg says Transportation Dept will push 'bold' thinking
- Former Mexican steel executive extradited from Spain
- Nicaragua approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine
- Ukraine shuts TV channels owned by Russia-friendly tycoon
- Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
- Ecuador to pick new president amid deepening economic crisis
- Nationals add backup catcher Avila on $1.5M, 1-year deal
- Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
- Sporting KC signs French defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin
- Beer and spirits maker Diageo gives $10M to Black colleges
- Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
- Fate of boats owned by 'The Codfather' heading to court
- Madrid's Hazard out with thigh injury in latest setback
- Anelka hired as sporting director for 4th-tier club Hyeres
- Automaker Daimler to spin off trucks business, change name
- Day says Ohio St will have 'somewhat normal' spring practice
- Catcher Josh Phegley retires after 8 major league seasons
- Tennis player Yastremska's latest doping case appeal denied
- No longer old 'Shady,' Bucs' McCoy has shot at Super repeat
- Ex-officers could face criminal charges over racist video
- North Macedonia: Women protest over online sexual harassment
- 6N: Wales suspends Adams for 2 games for COVID-19 breach
- Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
- Osterman to retire after '21 season with Athletes Unlimited
- Biden EPA nominee vows to preserve resources, boost economy
- San Francisco sues its own school district to reopen classes
- Former VP Pence opens transition office in northern Virginia
- Italian company to upgrade Albania’s main railway link
- Haiti opens debate on proposed constitutional changes
- Hugh Grant, Vanessa Kirby react to Golden Globe nominations
- Paris: Driver rams stolen van into pedestrians, killing 1
- Experts group urges delayed US troop pullout in Afghanistan
- Slain FBI agents worked to protect children from abusers
- Missouri graduate to share in invention profits under deal
- Korean brake pad maker to hire 180 at $38M Georgia plant
- City beats Burnley 2-0, restores 3-point lead in EPL
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Man, 95, held in shooting of assisted living center worker
- Championship pedigree: Chiefs rarely falter in tense moments
- Myanmar: Junta blocks Facebook, UN says world must 'mobilize'
- PWHPA to play game at Madison Square Garden in February
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims under investigation
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Maddison plays starring role as Leicester beats Fulham 2-0
- Punxsutawney Phil's town misses Groundhog Day boost
- Lawyer, now prosecutor, accused of sex assaults on clients
- Virginia Senate passes bill that would abolish the death penalty; state House and governor still must approve measure
- Frese poised to tie Maryland school record with 499 wins
- Weah, David score for leader Lille in 3-0 win at Bordeaux
- Virginia Senate passes death penalty abolition bill
- English Results
- Biden set to boost US refugee admissions after Trump cut
- Garret Richards, Red Sox finalize $10M, 1-year contract
- Brazil's anti-corruption 'Car Wash' task force ends in gloom
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Oklahoma high school marks anniversary of students' deaths
- White House offers 'full support' for Trump-era Space Force
- Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca
- Things to Know: State vaccination talks being held privately
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- McIlroy learns volunteer stepped on ball that was plugged
- Takeaways from legal filings for Trump's impeachment trial
- Capri, Alphabet rise; Chipotle, Electronic Arts fall
- Report: Syria says Israeli strikes in the country's south
- Oregon leads Pac-12 in recruiting for third straight year
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- NASCAR revs ahead with new teams, new tracks, new energy
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- After delays, construction on Obama library to start in 2021
- Family: Keyontae Johnson's collapse unrelated to COVID-19
- Former Gamecocks coach Muschamp lands at Georgia as analyst
- W.Va. lawmaker who resigned over slurs returns to statehouse
- Calvert-Lewin helps Everton beat Leeds 2-1 in Premier League
- Napoli draws 0-0 with Atalanta in 1st leg of Cup semifinal
- Wisconsin prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, say he violated bond by failing to update address
- Gladbach, Leipzig, Wolfsburg progress in German Cup
- Business Highlights
- CBS' Cowher: Chiefs, Bucs able to get to top due to coaches
- Daughter of executed man wants DNA to prove his innocence
- Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond
- BC-US--Index, US
- House GOP leader condemns Rep. Greene's past remarks, but calls Dem effort to remove her from committees a power grab
- Whoa! Boa constrictor stuck in car dashboard freed unharmed
- D-backs add veteran reliever Soria on $3.5M, 1-year deal
- Liverpool loses again at home as EPL title defense collapses
- Anthony Santander, Orioles argue salary arbitration case
- Review: 'Little Fish' is a pandemic-era, sci-fi love story
- Wisconsin mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma
- Both sides get on final chance to talk about SC abortion ban
- Lingard nets 2 as West Ham beats Aston Villa 3-1 in EP
- Lions add D-line coach Todd Walsh to Dan Campbell's staff
- Lawsuit says Foxconn cost governments hundreds of millions
- Liverpool stumbles again in 1-0 home loss to Brighton in EPL
- Leroux returns to the Pride, still chasing soccer dreams
- NFL: Concussions down about 5%, masks limited flu cases
- Barcelona rallies late to beat Granada 5-3, reach Copa semis
- Hedge fund founder pleads guilty in Neiman Marcus-tied case
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Hall of Famer Tiffeny Milbrett joins Portland Pilots staff
- Jill Biden promotes 2 passions: military and cancer research
- Sarkisian finishing Texas class Herman began, OU tops Big 12
- Study: WNBA again earns high grades for diversity hiring
- Minnesota officials clash on security plan for Chauvin trial
- Terps' hope top-20 recruit class brings improvement on field
- 5 challenges awaiting Amazon's new CEO
- Parents whose son died hope new Congress OKs gun safety bill
- Former UF professor charged with fraud in $1.8M grant
- Oklahoma man, 22, found dead inside Oklahoma County jail
- Alabama follows up title by finalizing star-studded class
- Carolina Hurricanes goalie Mrazek has surgery on right thumb
- AB says he's grateful for 2nd chance provided by Buccaneers
- Alabama, SEC powers rake in highly rated recruiting hauls
- Michigan task force set to make dam safety recommendations
- White supremacist leader pleads guilty to drug conspiracy
- Houston's Wall, OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined
- #KpopTwitter achieves new record of 6.7 Billion Tweets globally in 2020
- Indians sign reliever Bryan Shaw to minor league deal
- Ohio police officer charged with murder in killing of Andre Hill, a Black man, state's attorney general says
- Raimondo bids farewell in final State of the State speech
- EU sends top envoy to Moscow amid tensions over Navalny
- MATCHDAY: Spurs host Chelsea, Betis aims for Copa semis
- Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill case
- With ‘Mank’ and ‘The Crown,’ Netflix dominates Globes noms
- Austin orders military leaders to address extremism in ranks
- Watson? Newton? Smith? Allen? Washington explores QB options
- Border agents detain mother, newborn in Texas for 5 days
- Clemson leads the way, again, in ACC recruiting battle
- Robbins helping Gophers keep up with crowd of Big 10 big men
- White dove that connected Prince to his fans dies at age 28
- Delaware State defeats Lancaster Bible College 81-80
- Strickland scores 15 to carry James Madison past Elon 78-57
- US ends deal with Arizona restricting Biden on immigration
- Britain to test mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines
- Review: In 'Malcolm & Marie,' an ego trip not worth taking
- Gardner, East Carolina upset No. 5 Houston 82-73
- Amazon announces $200M facility in eastern Tennessee
- Killorn, Lightning beat Red Wings 5-1 for 3rd straight win
- No play, but plenty of tests for players at Australian Open
- Rennie Davis, 'Chicago Seven' activist, dies at 80
- Tennessee woman fatally shot during standoff with deputies
- Paige Bueckers shoots UConn to 94-62 win over St. John's
- Public viewing for Cicely Tyson at famed Harlem church
- House Republicans vote to retain Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader, rebuffing push by pro-Trump conservatives to oust her
- African Media Agency Further Expands across Africa
- Gogo Herbs employ new commerce model driven by the ongoing pandemic
- New Debris Resistant Rotary Latch From Southco Offers Concealed Latching And Remote Actuation
- Chicago schools, union continue talks over virus safety plan
- Johnson ends slump, Pitt tops No. 16 Virginia Tech 83-72
- Weeks Jr. carries UMass over Fordham 60-54
- No. 21 West Virginia women beat Iowa State, win 9th straight
- NYPD official fired over hateful posts after internal trial
- Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as Bucks top Pacers 130-110
- Embiid, 76ers continue dominance of Hornets, win 118-111
- Turkey lashes out against criticism of 'anti-LGBTQI rhetoric'
- Lee lifts W. Michigan over Bowling Green 76-70
- Shackelford, No. 10 Alabama cruise past LSU 78-60
- Asian stocks ease as caution persists despite calmer markets
- Mother of pepper-sprayed 9-year-old says daughter is coping
- Mexico reports 1,707 deaths, no date for Sputnik vaccine
- State Department says US 'one-China' policy has not changed
- Orioles to sign RHP Félix Hernández to minor league deal
- UN presses for access to Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region
- Head of Tokyo Olympics faces storm over comments about women
- Gardner, hot-shooting East Carolina stun No. 5 Houston
- Michigan Republican defends impeachment vote to upset voters
- Record 10,000 Honkongers fled to Taiwan in 2020
- Moon, Biden agree to boost US-South Korean alliance
- AP Source: Phillies, righty Chase Anderson agree on deal
- Bueckers leads No. 3 UConn to rout of St. John's
- Authorities investigating alleged bullying of teenager in southern Taiwan
- Doncic, Mavericks snap 6-game skid, hold off Hawks 122-116
- George scores 36, Clippers use 3-pointers to drill Cavaliers
- Taiwan’s TSMC 3 nm capacity booked through 2024
- Beatty scores 22 to lead La Salle over Saint Louis 82-75
- Hyland scores 23 to lead VCU over Rhode Island 63-62
- Beal scores 32, Wizards top reeling Heat 103-100
- Hunter leads UNC Greensboro over The Citadel 85-66
- Etienne scores 22 to lead Wichita State past Tulane 75-67
- Williams scores 19; Thunder win rematch with Rockets 104-87
- Memphis beats Central Florida 75-61
- Johnson lifts Stephen F. Austin past Texas A&M-CC 84-75
- Willis scores 24 to carry UIW past Lamar 67-58
- AP Source: McKinsey to pay $573M for role in opioid crisis
- AP PHOTOS: Wildlife officials feed birds in freezing Kashmir
- VMI beats Wofford 84-80 in OT
- Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall past Providence 60-43
- Monsanto carries East Tennessee State past Mercer 70-64
- Smith scores 22 to lead Chattanooga past W. Carolina 74-67
- Pastrnak's hat trick, Bergeron's OT goal rally Bruins
- Spurs rally in final minutes to upend Timberwolves, 111-108
- Pastrnak, Bergeron rally Bruins again, 4-3 past Flyers
- Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
- Hauser, Murphy lead No. 14 Virginia past NC State, 64-57
- Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
- Taiwan opens trade office in Guyana in diplomatic win
- Myanmar internet providers block Facebook services after government order
- St. John's shuts down No. 3 Villanova in 70-59 upset
- Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration
- Hoyas ride hot shooting to 86-79 upset of No. 15 Creighton
- Pakistan wins toss, will bat in 2nd test vs South Africa
- WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
- Myanmar blocks Facebook as resistance grows to coup
- Nembhard, LeDee help TCU slip past Oklahoma State 81-78
- Today in History
- GBG Intelligence Center enhances fraud prevention for Financial Institutions operating in today's digital-first and mobile-first landscape and improves onboarding efficiency by 85% in APAC
- SMU narrowly tops Tulsa 65-63
- Vaccine rollout eases pressure on Bank of England to act
- Stuck in DC, Biden team pitches rest of US on big virus aid
- Australian prime minister says he invited Biden Down Under
- Biden to visit State Dept. as US reengages with its allies
- Prayer breakfast gives Biden fresh chance to call for unity
- Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
- Takeaways from legal filings for Trump's impeachment trial
- Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to 'go big'
- Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened
- Fox nets 26, Kings hold off short-handed Celtics 116-111
- UK revokes license of China's CGTN broadcaster
- Shakib hits half-ton, Bangladesh 328-7 vs WIndies on 2nd day
- 1 tweet from Rihanna on farmer protests gets India incensed
- Australian leader has 'constructive' talk with Google boss
- Crime, conflict, chaos crushing Afghan hopes for tomorrow
- Taiwan to open representative office in Guyana
- Taiwanese weightlifter breaks national record
- 'Not like every time:' Beirut blast victims want the truth
- Human rights, COVID at issue 1 year before Beijing Olympics
- Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid
- Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid
- International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers
- Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears
- Asian shares down on caution after modest US gains
- British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
- Citywalk X TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala
- IMF says vaccines to fuel Mideast recovery, tough path ahead
- Takeaways: AP investigation of Catholic Church and US aid
- Sri Lanka leader vows action vs 2019 bombing militants
- TUMI Leads Innovation in Travel Lifestyle with Launch of First Virtual Experiential Store
- Taiwan economics minister to discuss supply chains with US
- 'Eye of the storm': Diverse east London grapples with virus
- WHO team in Wuhan says discussions open, meetings frank
- German government prepares more economic help in pandemic
- Taiwan not among first countries to get COVID vaccines by COVAX
- Chubb announces new appointments for Asia Pacific's Property & Casualty team
- Fournette, Bell go from lots of losing to Super Bowl
- Businesses face hard decisions on whether, when to hire
- Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Hong Kong pro-democracy movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
- US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
- Taipei Comics Festival kicks off with COVID protocols
- Largest Annual Feng Shui And Astrology Livestream Event By World No.1 Expert In Feng Shui And Chinese Metaphysics – Joey Yap
- South Africa's former president is warned to appear in court
- Largest Annual Feng Shui And Astrology Livestream Event By World No.1 Expert In Feng Shui And Chinese Metaphysics – Joey Yap
- Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
- Victim, perpetrator, or both? ICC verdicts in Uganda case
- Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher found dead in his car
- Refinitiv Celebrates Achievements of Vietnam’s FX Community
- Israel's Netanyahu postpones planned visits to UAE, Bahrain
- Just 3 forest parks in Taiwan open Lunar New Year's Eve
- General strike protesting prime minister paralyzes Nepal
- Explosion levels lakeside hotel in Greece; no injuries
- Number of foreigners buying Taiwan real estate falls by 10%
- Turkey rejects criticism of its handling of student protest
- US destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait for 1st time under Biden
- Nokia profit dips as it sees challenges in US market for 5G
- Taiwan director Ang Lee conferred with France's highest distinction
- Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
- Myanmar coup stokes fear among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
- Woman who tried to fake death gets extra year in prison
- Taiwan to increase shipping rates for parcels and mail to US
- Norway predicted to top medals table at Winter Olympics
- Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sunlight REIT") Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2020
- The Latest: Palestinians to receive 10,000 Sputnik V doses
- Israel's Arab parties split in boost for Netanyahu
- Iranian diplomat convicted of planning bomb attack against exiled opposition group in France, given 20-year sentence
- South Carolina mayor leaving office, but maybe not forever
- Deutsche Bank makes profit on cost cuts, trading income
- Thailand: Can a name change bring good fortune?
- CECC head says Taiwan will not get vaccines until June
- Iranian diplomat convicted of planning attack on opposition
- Crawley to miss start of India series after 'freak incident'
- Denmark to construct artificial island as a wind energy hub
- International Criminal Court convicts former Ugandan rebel commander of war crimes, crimes against humanity.
- Taiwan says auto chip shortage not a main topic for coming US meeting
- Portugal vaccine rollout gets new chief after unsteady start
- Pakistan Super League allowed 20% capacity crowds
- Iran's president claims big victory in bid to end sanctions
- Kremlin: thousands of arrests due response to protests
- 6N: Farrell at flyhalf, Ford dropped by England for opener
- Khedira a reluctant savior for his new Bundesliga club
- UK strips China's state media channel of broadcast license
- Atlético sticking to match-by-match approach to stay ahead
- This year's Giro d’Italia to start in Turin on May 8
- England tests mark India's first big home sports in pandemic
- All parties appeal verdict in German far-right killing case
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Horsey shoots 1st-round 61, upstages strong field in Saudi
- Greta Thunberg under fire for tweeting about Indian farmers' 'toolkit'
- Social media stars sail away with sea shanty record deals
- Merck loses $2.1B in Q4; longtime CEO Frazier to retire
- Denmark to build North Sea island to serve as wind power hub
- Foreign artists praise Taiwan’s epidemic prevention
- Serbian fan group members arrested for 'monstrous crimes'
- 3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
- Coup a further complication for tricky Myanmar-China ties
- AP-NORC Poll: Americans open to Biden's approach to crises
- Fake accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US
- 6N: Jalibert at flyhalf, Vincent at center for France
- Snow melt, rain causing widespread flooding in Germany
- Amid coup, uncertainty over Myanmar's fragile peace process
- Pledge drive urges funding racially diverse climate efforts
- Pope seeks to encourage musicians silenced by coronavirus
- Utopus Insights Announces Two New Key Executives; Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer
- Former Taiwan diplomat donates grand piano to Czech Philharmonic
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Hunter Biden's memoir 'Beautiful Things' out in April
- Yellen says 'tough months' ahead, more relief needed
- US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on
- Not child's play: Chucky doll featured in errant Amber Alert
- US productivity fell sharply in Q4 while labor costs rose
- UnitedHealth names former Glaxo CEO Witty to lead company
- Japan scientists to study source of high heat on asteroid
- British FM says compromise needed for Cyprus talks restart
- Last call for Istanbul's meyhane bar culture?
- UN: Ethiopia may not have control of a large part of Tigray
- Admin error sidelines Ajax's Haller from Europa League
- New Boston top cop on leave over domestic abuse allegations
- Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine
- FIFA clears winger's switch to Ireland from Northern Ireland
- Pope, Muslim leader celebrate fraternity anniversary
- Flower farms see their Lunar New Year sales wilted by virus
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- GiG Renews Partnership With Bet365 for Marketing Compliance Tool, GiG Comply
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs
- Kittle dismisses 'chatter' about Niners trading Garoppolo
- Police: US marshal shot in Baltimore, suspect dead
- German government says RB Leipzig cannot host Liverpool in Champions League
- McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis
- Brazil's Vale signs $7 billion settlement in mining disaster
- 'Dateline NBC' trying its first multi-part crime drama
- Kohl's offers mixed picture for holiday quarter
- PGA Tour Schedule
- In thrice-demolished village, a Mideast battle of wills
- Bodies of 3 skiers found buried in large Colorado avalanche
- Italy's Conte: Draghi's new government should be political
- FA rescinds 1 of Southampton's red cards in 9-0 loss
- ‘CODA’ has loud message even when there’s silence
- AP source: Biden picks longtime US diplomat as Yemen envoy
- Greek students, teachers protest planned education reform
- Dr. Amy Acton leaves nonprofit to explore run for US Senate
- US rushes to catch up in the race to detect mutant viruses
- Ballardini back in a familiar position as coach at Genoa
- The Latest: NHL adjusting COVID protocols
- Atlanta Falcons owner donating $17M to civil rights museum
- Media grapples with how to cover Trump after White House
- Physical secondary play in Super Bowl could test officials
- NHL revises virus protocols with 40 players on COVID-19 list
- 'Ma Rainey,' 'Minari' and Boseman lead SAG nominations
- Ukraine hospital fire kills 3 COVID-19 patients, doctor
- Partial list of nominees for the 27th SAG Awards
- Les Levine, 74, longtime Cleveland sports broadcaster, dies
- White House: Biden freezing Trump-ordered withdrawal of US troops from Germany, Pentagon to conduct global review
- Elliott's raise gives Clemson two $2 million coordinators
- White House: Biden halting U.S. support for Saudi Arabia's offensive in Yemen, blamed for humanitarian crises
- Iraq sends mixed signals over closing camp for displaced
- UK tribunal to hear witnesses on China genocide accusations
- UN backs democracy in Myanmar and urges release of detainees
- Albanian communist-era landmark reinvented as youth center
- Chiefs aim to repeat as Super Bowl champs against Buccaneers
- Mexico arrests ex-governor in case of tortured journalist
- 'Fishwife' insult sparks sexism row in French parliament
- Navalny asks Russians to overcome 'fear,' as Biden demands his release
- 'Malcolm & Marie' director reveals origins of buzzy film
- Florida police search for car stolen while carrying vaccine
- South Africa seizes rhino horns to be smuggled to Malaysia
- UN envoy: Key military commander backs bid to unify Libya
- US missionary gets 15 years for abuse at Kenyan orphanage
- VP's historic election celebrated in cracked glass portrait
- Immigrants in sanctuary in churches hope Biden offers relief
- Voting company Smartmatic files $2.7 billion libel suit against Fox News, Fox hosts, Giuliani and Powell
- Latest bill would bar NCAA limits on athlete NIL rights
- Ga. Rep. Greene says she regrets some 'words of the past,' doesn't specifically apologize for racist, violent rhetoric
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- In new letter, House Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath for Senate impeachment trial
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Uganda's Bobi Wine urges 'strong action' over Uganda polls
- Voting company sues Fox, Giuliani over election fraud claims
- US Rep. Jim Cooper's wife dies after battle with Alzheimer's
- Minus fanfare, small college football getting underway
- IOC urges US government to help curb Saudi broadcast piracy
- Woman indicted in Detroit-area election threats case
- Zuckerberg part of $100M ‘California Black Freedom Fund’
- Check downs? More like checkmate as Chiefs take what's given
- Puerto Rico tweaks COVID-19 rules amid slight drop in cases
- House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial
- French league agrees TV deal with broadcaster Canal Plus
- Germany bars Liverpool from coming for Champions League game
- Report: Gunman ambushes trooper, is shot in return fire
- Coach Kovac's Monaco side is shaping up as a title contender
- GameStop booster did well; many devotees won't as shares sag
- Chiefs' success big reason why fans will be at Super Bowl
- AP NewsBreak: MLB average salary fell for 3rd straight year
- Essential Quality among 326 horses nominated to Triple Crown
- AP FACT CHECK: House GOP chief unfamiliar with QAnon?
- Elvis Merzlikins goes on IR, Blue Jackets do goalie shuffle
- UN approves advance team for Libya for cease-fire monitoring
- Biden delays Trump rule that weakened wild bird protections
- Canada bans cruise vessels until Feb. 28, 2022
- Humphries seeking record 4th women's bobsled world title
- Survey: Reasons for moving during pandemic shifted in year
- Things to Know: Catholic Church got $1.5B in US virus relief
- Grand jury indicts suspect in killing of actor Eddie Hassell
- Merkel says Germany past 'crest of 2nd wave,' urges patience
- Under the sea, humans have changed ocean sounds
- Versatile INF La Stella, Giants reach $18.75M, 3-year deal
- The Latest: Goodell: NFL plans overseas games if it's safe
- Judge approves divorce for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
- 3 male guards accused in violent attack at NJ women's prison
- Trump, facing expulsion, resigns from Screen Actors Guild
- Sudan appoints key rebel leaders to interim government
- Gamine DQ'd from Kentucky Oaks, trainer Bob Baffert fined
- Uphill battle to convict cop who shot Andre Hill, data shows
- 3 overdue hikers found dead after Alaska avalanche
- Anti-vaccine rabbi dismissed by Jewish organization
- Lavrov to Blinken: Respect Russia's legal system
- More GameStops possible as small investors flex muscles
- Hospitalizations fall, but virus deaths stay stubbornly high
- Tony Trabert, 5-time major singles champion, dies at 90
- Former flight attendant lands 7-figure deal for 2 novels
- UEFA has plan for expanded Champions League with new format
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Mom of 15-year-old killed by Oklahoma police sues for video
- Mexico vows to press ahead to favor state-owned utility
- Bayern to play African champion Al Ahly at Club World Cup
- BC-BBO--MLB Average Salary List
- Judge weighs dropping charges against Dane over wildfire
- USA's Osterman looks to end decorated softball career on top
- Biden officials considering action on student debt relief
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Minnesota Republicans counter Chauvin trial security plan
- Serie A delays decision on selling media stake by a week
- France's leader "very upset" by platforms' muzzling of Trump
- Desperation grows as Mexico runs out of vaccines
- Canada Goose, PayPal rise; Cognizant, Grubhub fall
- Chargers QB Justin Herbert excited for new start with Staley
- Wimbledon eyeing reduced-capacity crowd in June
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Goodell: Many lessons learned in 2020 will carry forward
- Eddie Rosario, Indians finalize $8 million, 1-year contract
- Federal authorities: Investment firm's returns an 'illusion'
- CONCACAF Champions League expanding from 16 teams to 50
- Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez seek climate emergency declaration
- BC-GLF--Saudi International Scores
- Big Macs attack: McCaffrey's QB son joins him at N Colorado
- Storylines galore as Brady and Mahomes hook up in Super Bowl
- All those in favor say meow: Pets banned from bill hearings
- Guard deployment to secure DC will cost nearly $500 million
- Ford loses $1.28B in 2020, raises electric vehicle spending
- Jeffrey Epstein fund abruptly halts payouts to victims
- Myanmar military arrests key Aung San Suu Kyi aide
- New Mexico State Police say officer shot, killed on highway
- Library association awards Carnegie medals to McBride, Giggs
- Minnesota prosecutors ask to reinstate charge in Floyd death
- Artist creates natural portrait of Lewis in Atlanta park
- A glance at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's incendiary words
- Rarity: Blue Devils, Tar Heels meeting as unranked rivals
- Revived under Tuchel, Chelsea hands Spurs 3rd straight loss
- Virtual recruiting strategies could stay after pandemic ends
- Biden halts Trump-ordered US troops cuts in Germany
- EU chief admits COVID vaccine blunders
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Indians president said team unaware of Callaway's behavior
- Business Highlights
- Congressional report finds toxic metals in baby food brands
- CBS' Brown to host record 10th Super Bowl pregame show
- Court: Black man's arrest for refusing to show ID improper
- Frese earns win 499 as No. 10 Maryland women rout Wisconsin
- Column: On eve of Super Bowl, Goodell takes a victory lap
- 6N: France applying safety-first buildup for Italy opener
- Police: Man shot assisted living worker to stop 'thievery'
- Ford to cut back F-150 production due to chip shortage
- Johnson & Johnson says it has asked US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
- Athletic defeats Betis in shootout to reach Copa semifinals
- Durham, first Black US women's gymnastics champion, dies
- Ji-Man Choi and Rays go to salary arbitration hearing
- Ex-Michigan State guard Ishbia to donate $32M to athletics
- J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
- Reliever Vincent agrees to minor league deal with Rangers
- MLS extends CBA talks with players for another 24 hours
- Young Bucs secondary braces for another dose of Tyreek Hill
- Dodgers Spanish language broadcaster Jorge Jarrín retires
- Australian man convicted in nearly $90M cryptocurrency scam
- House removes Rep. Greene from committees; Dems punish far-right provocateur for spread of violent, racist rhetoric
- Bolivian students return to class in protective suits, masks
- Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push
- MATCHDAY: Khedira back in Bundesliga; Lukaku chases goal 300
- 2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence
- Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee State 68-60
- Morales leads Wagner over St. Francis (NY) 74-67
- Reid lifts Merrimack over St Francis (Pa) 68-62
- US leaders urge military to get vaccine shots
- Man who wore horns in US Capitol riot moved to Virginia jail
- AP source: White Sox, C Lucroy agree to minor league deal
- No. 2 Baylor on pause again because of COVID-19 protocols
- Russia: Alexei Navalny returns to court for slander case
- 'Extraordinary' homelessness hearing held in LA's Skid Row
- WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results
- EU-Russia ties at 'low point' over Navalny, Borrell says
- Microsoft unveils new Employee Experience Platform — Microsoft Viva — to help people thrive at work
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results
- US long-term mortgage rates flat; 30-year stays at 2.73%
- Sheldon, Juhasz lead No. 11 Ohio State women past Iowa 92-87
- Small-town mayor killed in southern Mexico
- NFL players continue fighting for social justice, diversity
- SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG receives letter of intent from Barracuda Group Ltd. to subscribe to CHF 70 million capital increase
- Matthew NeSmith, Mark Hubbard share Phoenix Open lead
- WTA Grampians Trophy Results
- Jeudy lauds Lock, Watson in eyebrow-raising media tour
- Walker leads Radford past South Carolina Upstate 63-61
- India: Pfizer withdraws COVID vaccine application for emergency use
- Barty gets play back under way in Aussie Open tuneup events
- China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
- Bairro à Portuguesa, a comprehensive shop for quality products from Portugal
- Giants acquire OF Wade from Twins for RHP Anderson
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- NBA tells teams it plans March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta
- Ocasio-Cortez leads lawmakers recalling Capitol siege
- Balanced Ohio State rallies past Iowa in Top-10 matchup
- Ex-England international Sam Burgess guilty of intimidation
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results
- Inside Europe 05.02.2021
- Morrison helps No. 25 Georgia women beat Alabama 83-76 in OT
- Allen leads balanced Utah past Arizona 73-58
- Taylor lifts Austin Peay over E. Kentucky 94-79
- Late basket by DeJulius leads Cincinnati over Temple
- George lifts BYU past Portland 105-60
- Austin, Ole Miss women sink No. 15 Kentucky 72-60
- Newcomers Laine, Roslovic lead Blue Jackets past Stars 4-3
- Broome lifts Morehead State over Murray State 66-56
- Clarkson's 23 points power Jazz past slumping Hawks, 112-91
- Strome, Rangers spoil Ovechkin’s milestone with 4-2 win
- Spezza records 8th career hat trick, Maple Leafs top Canucks
- Dana Evans scores 23, leads No. 1 Louisville women past BC
- NaLyssa Smith another double-double as No. 8 Baylor beats KU
- Senators snap 9-game losing streak, beat Canadiens 3-2
- Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
- Fairleigh Dickinson tops Long Island-Brooklyn 78-70
- Forsberg shines as Predators beat Panthers 6-5 in overtime
- Taiwan's DPP will continue cross-strait policy in 2024 election: Analyst
- Mann lifts Gardner-Webb over Presbyterian 59-53
- Dungee, Slocum help No. 16 Arkansas women edge Ole Miss
- Banged-up Warriors go small, overpower Mavericks 147-116
- Trent, Anthony lead undermanned Portland past 76ers 121-105
- UN experts: COVID-19 upped extremist threats in conflicts
- NTUC LearningHub Survey Reveals Accelerated Business Needs In Cloud Computing And Machine Learning Outpacing Singapore Talent Supply; Skills Gap A Hindrance To Implementing These Technologies
- '19 US Open champ Andreescu 'ready to go' at Australian Open
- Raanta makes 39 saves, Coyotes beat Blues 4-3
- Sheppard, Listau lift Belmont past E. Illinois 89-61
- Teen wanted in fatal Wisconsin mall shooting caught in Iowa
- Oubre, undersized Warriors beat Mavericks 147-116
- Fact check: Are COVID-19 vaccines causing deaths?
- LA Angels acquire veteran OF Dexter Fowler from Cardinals
- Appleton scores twice, Winnipeg beats Calgary 4-1
- Wells scores 14 to lead No. 7 A&M to 54-41 win over LSU
- Evans, No. 1 Louisville women get back to winning, rout BC
- Germany welcomes Biden plan to halt US troop withdrawal
- Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
- England wins toss and will bat 1st in 1st test against India
- Lucas paces balanced Oregon State past Washington 91-71
- Timme's late spark lifts No. 1 Gonzaga past Pacific 76-58
- Da Silva double-double leads Stanford past Cal 70-55
- Taipei department store customer buys NT$54 pen, wins NT$10 million
- Myanmar junta arrests senior member of ousted ruling party
- Wall, Gordon lead Rockets past Grizzlies 115-103
- Baker lifts Rutgers to 4th straight win 76-72 over Minnesota
- Meadows, Magnuson carry E. Washington past Idaho 89-75
- Hot-shooting Weber State tops Montana State 96-88
- Patterson lifts SE Missouri over Tennessee Tech 68-64
- Pakistan: Anti-India rallies mark Kashmir Day
- Queta scores 14 to lift Utah St. over Fresno St. 69-53
- Adams lifts Jacksonville St. past UT Martin 82-70
- Today in History
- Joinland Group Adjusts To COVID Impacted World
- Hiring may have rebounded from 1st monthly loss since April
- No. 1 Gonzaga trails at halftime but gets past Pacific
- Turkey Uighurs fear sellout to China in exchange for vaccine
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- 'Hug tent' provides safe embraces at Colorado elderly home
- Divided House kicks Greene off committees
- GOP eyes path to power by making peace with the far right
- India has high hopes ties with US will deepen under Biden
- Filing claims interference in 2010 Border Patrol death probe
- Trump rejects Dems' request to testify at impeachment trial
- Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push
- Volunteer army helps Florida elders book coveted COVID shots
- Pariah with benefits: US aiding Saudi defense despite chill
- LeBron's triple-double powers Lakers past Nuggets, 114-93
- Can the UK's post-Brexit strategy for the Indo-Pacific succeed?
- US thanks Taiwan for support for auto chips in key trade meeting
- Japan’s ruling party sets up working group for Taiwan policies
- Asian shares rise amid hopes for global economic rebound
- Brathwaite scores 76 for WIndies vs Bangladesh in 1st test
- WTA Gippsland Trophy Results
- Israel, a global leader in COVID vaccinations, finds limits
- Taiwan's Foxconn posts new high for January sales on iPhone 12 strength
- Vice president praises Google at opening of New Taipei office
- Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend blames arrest on his death
- Washington St breaks through at Oregon 74-71 behind Bonton
- Taiwan reports 20th case from hospital COVID cluster
- Serena Williams, Osaka drawn in same half at Australian Open
- India clamps down on free speech to fight farmer protests
- Taiwan-US supply chain dialogue focuses on CPTPP
- In Egypt, a push to get more orphans families, fight stigma
- Moscow's jails overwhelmed with detained Navalny protesters
- Russia expels European diplomats over Navalny protests
- Fiji deports university leader in blow to regional relations
- Pittsburgh at No. 14 Virginia highlights ACC play
- Military coup yet another blow for Myanmar's sagging economy
- Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
- Pakistan: Why is the military taking over civilian posts?
- Why the Bangladesh-India friendship is under pressure
- Center-QB relationship marked by quirks, powdered backsides
- Brady, Mahomes have mastered the art of avoiding the sack
- QB Club: Favre looks at Brady, Manning, Mahomes and Rodgers
- Serbian rape charges spur cross-region #MeToo-like response
- From Kidd to Ligety, unique World Pro Ski Tour carries on
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- German factory orders fall more than expected in December
- Palestinian killed in confrontation in West Bank settlement
- Taiwan media personality denies supporting KMT leader’s re-election bid
- BC-GLF--Phoenix Open Scores
- Pakistan slips to 229-7 in 2nd test against SAfrica
- Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
- Pakistan marks 'Kashmir Day' with anti-India rallies
- The Latest: Germany's death toll tops 60,000 as cases ease
- Gudou Spring Superior Hotel opens amid fanfare and exudes charm of Jiangmen's overseas Chinese culture
- UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants
- Famed Shanghai-style eatery in Taipei relocates after forced shutdown
- Drone, jet and tank projects top Merkel-Macron defense talks
- Several injured in gas explosion in southern Germany
- Navalny in court again, accused of defaming a WWII veteran
- JBM (Healthcare) Limited Debuts on The Main Board of SEHK
- UN: Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray now 'extremely alarming'
- South Korea's trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief
- Russia: Arbitrary arrests and overcrowded prisons following Navalny protests
- Swedish PM makes minor govt reshuffle to replace deputy PM
- Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan
- 2 suspected of stealing epileptic man's phone during seizure
- Taiwan says trade office with Guyana now off, blaming China
- India's government toughens stand against protesting farmers
- Taiwan airline labor unions reject CAA COVID prevention plans
- Tensions rise in Uganda over abductions during elections
- Skiing worlds in Cortina will lack fans but not scenery
- China threatens retaliation over UK TV license cancellation
- Burundi says it doesn't need COVID-19 vaccines, at least yet
- Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
- Norway arrests Syrian teenager on terror suspicion
- Indonesia, Malaysia vow to counter anti-palm oil campaign
- Yemen gov't says willing to work with Biden to end Saudi war
- Tens of thousands rally in support of Nepal's embattled PM
- China aims fire at BBC as dispute with Britain intensifies
- UN chief reappoints billionaire Bloomberg as climate envoy
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 2/8/2021
- Super Bowl ads aim to comfort and connect
- Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case
- German archbishop under fire over clergy sex abuse report
- EXPLAINER: What US ending Saudi war support means for Yemen
- Görlach Global: China is capitalizing on the COVID crisis
- WTA Gippsland Trophy Results
- EU's top diplomat hopes Sputnik V will be approved in bloc
- AP PHOTOS: Beijing Winter Olympics venues with 1 year to go
- UK to start hotel quarantine Feb. 15 amid criticism of delay
- Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
- Prodima Offers Advanced Pandemic Solutions in Vietnam
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Germany hails Biden's move to halt Trump-ordered troop cuts
- China tops countries persecuting citizens beyond borders: Freedom House
- Indonesia, Malaysia urge ASEAN to hold talks on Myanmar coup
- Dominik Paris wins 1st World Cup downhill since injury
- Senate approves budget bill as Harris casts tie-breaker vote
- UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for COVID variants
- Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar after coup
- Humphries, Jones hold lead at bobsled world championship
- Trial over moderate Serb leader's killing opens in Kosovo
- AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump's impeachment
- 6N: Lowe back on Ireland wing, Lydiate starting for Wales
- Virus variant accounts for 6% of cases in Germany, rising
- Libya's factions head into run-off on interim government
- Global Forecast-Asia
- NFL Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher has memoir out in June
- Erdogan rebuffs criticism, vows 'no mercy' to protesters
- 66 people rescued from ice floes adrift on Wisconsin bay
- FIFA clears Munir to change allegiance from Spain to Morocco
- Bombing in southwestern Pakistan kills 2 people, wounds 5
- Chief: Officer hugged, taunted coworker despite COVID fears
- As Serena, Nadal eye records at Australian Open, COVID looms
- U.S. trade deficit rises to 12-year high $679 billion
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021: AP quiz on the year’s 1st tennis Slam
- Myanmar blocks Twitter amid outrage at coup
- Montenegro overturns coup verdict for 2 Russians, 11 others
- New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed on highway
- Ruth Dayan, Israeli fashion designer, dies at 103
- Turkish court refuses to free philanthropist, merges cases
- Libyan factions hosted by UN choose 4 leaders to guide Libya until December elections, in a bid to unify war-torn nation
- Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who is barricaded in home
- China's Luckin Coffee files for bankruptcy protection
- De Silva, Muralitharan tasked with reviving national team
- Gladbach may host Man City outside Germany because of virus
- Canada blocks cruise ships for a year, ending Alaska trips
- A sexy Alexa, Dan Levy's M&M habit: Super Bowl ads to watch
- Family of Lebanese activist wants to know if he was tortured
- Russia says it's expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany for taking part in 'unlawful' Navalny rallies
- Web-only LINE Bank granted operating license in Taiwan
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Analysis: A race war evident long before the Capitol siege
- Analysis: A race war evident long before the Capitol siege
- Jordan recovers bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood
- German prosecutors charge secretary to Nazi camp commandant
- New museum traces history of Black music across genres
- Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Ohio officer who fatally shot Andre Hill to plead not guilty
- 2 journalists win prizes for work on underrepresented people
- Reid, Arians bring stellar offensive systems to Super Bowl
- Missouri man charged in riot seen with Pelosi nameplate
- Czech PM in Hungary to discuss Russian, Chinese vaccines
- Pentagon approves deployment of 1,000 active duty troops to help deliver COVID-19 shots, first to California next week
- Spink's name stripped from Hall of Fame award over racism
- Canadian judge denies bail for fashion mogul Peter Nygard
- Klopp, Guardiola clash over rest time ahead of Anfield game
- After floods swell French rivers, government promises help
- $22,000 flute lost on Chicago train turns up in pawn shop
- Minor leaguers begin planning for life after hockey
- No. 10 Alabama, No. 18 Missouri square off in SEC showdown
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021: Serena tries for No. 24; Barty's back
- Tiny chameleon a contender for title of smallest reptile
- Virginia House joins Senate in voting to end death penalty
- Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021: Nadal seeks men’s-record 21st major
- Somehow, the NFL pulled off playing every game in a pandemic
- Dilemma: Only fools bet against Brady. Or against Mahomes
- From star to damaged goods, Hazard struggling at Real Madrid
- Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson top Hall of Fame candidates
- Jamaica faces marijuana shortage as farmers struggle
- FIFA extends exemptions for players to skip national call-up
- Germany's Merkel stands by backing for Russia gas pipeline
- FBI slayings show risk surveillance cameras pose to police
- Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his bail
- From players to pedigree, Chiefs edge on Bucs in all aspects
- Top diplomats of US, UK, France, Germany hold virtual talks
- AP INTERVIEW: China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan
- Pro-Trump GOP chair steps down in Ohio, may seek Senate seat
- UAE drastically cut funding for Palestinian refugees in 2020
- Mets beat Davis in 1st arbitration decision this year
- AP-NORC poll: Most Republicans doubt Biden's legitimacy
- No. 21 UCLA faces USC in matchup of Pac-12's top teams
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- The Latest: Florida-LSU hoops skedded for Saturday postponed
- Germany braces for weather extremes: snowy north, warm south
- Coronavirus cases drop at US homes for elderly and infirm
- Brady, improved defense keys to Bucs winning Super Bowl
- Christopher Plummer, ‘Sound of Music’ star, oldest actor to win an Oscar, dies at 91, manager says
- Out of this world: Shepard put golf on moon 50 years ago
- Tunisia looks to Russia, Pfizer for vaccination program
- 1st-quarter TD in Super Bowl gaping hole in Brady's resume
- Judges rule the ICC has jurisdiction in West Bank and Gaza, clearing way for potential war crime investigations
- A big mis-steak: Runaway cow escapes slaughter, roams RI
- Soccer leagues see hope, concerns with Champions League plan
- Trudeau tries to reassure Canadians vaccines are coming
- Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
- Things to Know: Pentagon lends military aid to vaccine push
- Police: Fingerprint led them to 2003 Georgia murder suspect
- Ford says agencies have ended mileage, pollution test probes
- EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the January jobs report
- Draghi wins support of ex-Italian PM who triggered crisis
- Brewers shore up infield by adding ex-Cards 2B Kolten Wong
- US men's soccer opens Olympic qualifying March 18 in Mexico
- Prosecutor charged with sex assault vows to remain in office
- New Orleans to shut down bars during Mardi Gras weekend
- Revised 2021 Big Ten schedule changes home teams for 6 games
- What of 'Individual-1'? Feds' Trump campaign case is 'dead'
- NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
- Nonprofit in alleged $60M bribery scheme to plead guilty
- Chiefs, Bucs relatively healthy heading into Super Bowl
- Biden heading to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing in pandemic
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer says he will sign with World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers
- Nickelodeon to have big presence in CBS Super Bowl coverage
- BC-US--Copper, US
- ICC clears way for war crimes probe of Israeli actions
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Arson suspected in massive fire at Texas courthouse
- Miami guard Lykes might return from layoff against Va Tech
- Bronx Boosters: Yankee Stadium becomes mass vaccination site
- Sao Paulo sells striker Brenner to Cincinnati of MLS
- South Carolina governor donates plasma for COVID-19 therapy
- Column: Arctic city throws hat in ring for Summer Olympics
- NL Cy Young winner Bauer joins World Series champion Dodgers
- Helen Mirren, Chris Evans pay tribute to Christopher Plummer
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- AP sources: Alabama senator has indicated he won't run again
- Activision, Teradata rise; GoPro, Twist Bioscience fall
- Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives pleads guilty
- Activists complain of weakened voting security standard
- US consumer credit rose a solid $9.7 billion in December
- Joint Base Andrews breach triggers broad security review
- Reopening debate testing Biden's ties with teachers unions
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Bayern leaves for Club World Cup after beating Hertha 1-0
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Hurricanes add retired Williams as special adviser to GM
- Super Bowl 55: A Viewer's Guide to get you through Sunday
- Josh Evans, Titans tackle in 2000 Super Bowl, dies at 48
- Former WNBA MVP Charles re-signs with Washington Mystics
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Inter on top of Serie A after beating Fiorentina 2-0
- Suburban Atlanta county removes Confederate monument
- Minnesota governor deploys Guard for Chauvin trial security
- Capitol breach invader of Pelosi's office pleads not guilty
- Disney World's Super Bowl parade is nixed, but ad will air
- New York judge rules that Republican Claudia Tenney has defeated US Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in last open race
- BC-US--Index, US
- Alavés beats Valladolid 1-0 to escape the drop zone in Spain
- Judge rules Republican Tenney won last open US House race
- Virginia lawmakers pass marijuana legalization bills
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Amid pandemic, Venezuelans have fun picking Carnival queen
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Charlisse Leger-Walker leads Wash St over No. 5 UCLA 67-63
- Business Highlights
- EXPLAINER: Why does NJ women's prison have 'ugly history' ?
- A test for Trumpism: Virginia Republicans seek new playbook
- Administration pledges more support for minority businesses
- Biden administration to survey schools on COVID-19 impact
- WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results
- Glazer resistance to protests at Man U has faded fans' fight
- Clyde Christensen was Bucs' chaplain plus Tom Brady's coach
- US crew ponders 'shocking' end to America's Cup campaign
- Terry Porter out as Portland Pilots basketball coach
- Myanmar: Anti-coup protests met with internet blackout
- UN chief: UN will seek to unite world, reverse Myanmar coup
- Chicago Cubs announce deals with OF Pederson, 2 pitchers
- Mexico gets China's CanSino vaccine paperwork for approval
- Biden says 'no need' for Trump to get intel briefs
- Wisconsin sheriff: Man killed 2 before he was shot by deputy
- MATCHDAY: Man United hosts Everton; Real Madrid at Huesca
- Jonathan Schoop, Tigers agree to 1-year contract
- GOP Missouri lawmaker indicted on fraud refuses to resign
- Super party on for fans in Tampa, even if it's more low-key
- WTA Grampians Trophy Results
- Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege
- Tax forms help reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US
- Police: 2 children killed, 1 child wounded in Ohio shooting
- Ihenacho lifts North Dakota past Denver 85-82 in OT
- Human rights body calls on El Salvador to protect reporters
- Withers carries UMass Lowell over New Hampshire 74-69
- Olivari scores 29 to carry Rice over Southern Miss 88-62
- Watkins lifts Merrimack past St Francis (Pa) 59-54
- US business chamber slams Mexico electrical power law
- Osaka, Azarenka withdraw from Australian Open tuneups
- Democrats clear path for approval of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package
- Nicaragua foundation announces suspension in face of new law
- Myanmar restaurant in Bangkok promotes anti-coup activity
- Julio Canani, trainer of Breeders' Cup-winning horses, dies
- Biden revokes terrorist designation for Yemen's Houthis
- S&P 500, Nasdaq post biggest weekly gains since early November
- Fox Business cancels 'Lou Dobbs Tonight' after a decade
- No. 23 South Dakota State women win 11th straight
- 53-year-old Steve Stricker stroke back in Phoenix Open
- India: Farmers blockade highways over controversial reforms
- Pushed by China, Guyana cancels Taiwanese investment office
- Morales leads Wagner past St Francis (NY) 84-81 in OT
- Sule scores 10 to carry Texas State over UALR 57-47
- Burk leads IUPUI over Green Bay 80-71
- Fairleigh Dickinson beats Long Island 77-62
- Cuffee carries Liberty past Lancaster Bible College 90-49
- Braves bring back Ozuna on $65 million, 4-year deal
- Warrick scores 21 to lead N. Kentucky past Milwaukee 87-73
- Davis carries Detroit over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-72
- Wallace scores 33 to carry UTSA past FIU 87-80
- Penn State holds off Maryland 55-50
- Kuraly, Marchand lead Bruins past Flyers
- Vucevic nets career-best 43 points, Magic beat Bulls 123-119
- Late dunk by Ezikpe carries Old Dominion over Marshall
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results
- Verhaeghe has 2-point game, Florida tops Nashville 2-1
- Jordan lifts Middle Tennessee past Charlotte on late FTs
- Crutcher carries Dayton over George Mason 74-65
- Hungary's Fidesz party seeks to conquer social media
- Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
- Giannis scores 33 to lead Bucks past Cavaliers to start trip
- MLS and players reach agreement on new CBA
- Defending champ Kenin: leg will be OK for Australian Open
- Warren leads Florida Gulf Coast past North Alabama 86-60
- Ingram scores 30 as Pelicans top Pacers 114-113
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results
- Bradshaw leads Bellarmine past Jacksonville 71-56
- Griffin scores 23 to lead Texas-Arlington over ULM 63-56
- Eaton leads Arkansas St. over Louisiana-Lafayette 95-87
- With Durant forced to leave, Raptors beat Nets 123-117
- Lightning stay unbeaten at home with 3-1 win over Red Wings
- Russell's late 3-pointer lifts Timberwolves past Thunder
- Beal starts 0 for 13, Heat roll past Wizards 122-95
- Gardner-Webb routs Presbyterian 91-64
- Bogdanovic, Jazz continue roll with 138-121 win over Hornets
- Taiwan premier: No cabinet reshuffle after Lunar New Year holiday
- Judge: Texan charged in Capitol riot can go on Mexico trip
- Love scores 23 to carry Wright St. past UIC 72-47
- Flowers carries South Alabama over Coastal Carolina 71-65
- Brown II leads CSU Northridge past UC Davis 80-77
- Troy defeats Georgia Southern 68-56
- Crawford leads Louisiana Tech past North Texas 68-63
- Guatemala: US ending accord that sent asylum seekers back
- Jemison carries UAB past UTEP 63-51
- Trimble Jr. carries Akron over Kent St. 72-61
- Welp lifts UC Irvine past CSU Bakersfield 70-53
- Patton scores 21 to carry Cleveland St. past Oakland 80-72
- Johnston scores 21 to lift Stetson over Lipscomb 73-68
- High court: California can't totally ban indoor worship
- Youngstown St. beats Robert Morris 84-78 in OT
- Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram to curb protests
- Carius carries W. Illinois over Omaha 85-77
- Booker, Paul carry Suns past Pistons 109-92
- India restores 4G mobile internet in Kashmir after 550 days
- Top 10 Taiwanese Lunar New Year traditions
- Durant pulled as Nets lose 123-117 to Raptors
- Coronavirus: Wuhan whistleblower recalled a year after death
- Nottage leads California Baptist past New Mexico St. 85-75
- Peru's crime worries tainting Venezuelans who want to work
- Today in History
- Martin scores 18 to lift Monmouth over Manhattan 70-65
- EXPLAINER: How Trump's second impeachment trial will work
- India farmer protests face a tough road to success
- Sherfield leads Nevada past Boise St. on late shot
- As Trump prosecutor, delegate gets her say on impeachment
- A test for Trumpism: Virginia Republicans seek new playbook
- Celtics edge George-less Clippers 119-115 behind Tatum's 34
- North Dakota St. beats Oral Roberts 61-54
- Vegas returns from virus-related break, dominates Kings 5-2
- AP analysis: Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader
- 1st test: Bangladesh's lead over West Indies at 320 runs
- Labanc, Donato score in shootout to lift Sharks over Ducks
- Christopher Plummer got a third act worth singing about
- Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past S. Dakota St. 64-56
- Indian farmers plan nationwide 3-hour blockade of highways
- Protest in Taiwan against Myanmar military coup
- Greene, Nicolds carry Dixie St. past Seattle 77-76
- New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
- Root 159 not out as England piles on advantage vs India
- US, China top diplomats discuss key issues, show differences
- UN kicks off selection of next secretary-general
- US Secretary of State mentions threats to Taiwan in phone call to China
- Angela Merkel says Belarus protesters not forgotten
- Unwilling to wait, poorer countries seek their own vaccines
- South Africa reaches 188-7 on day 3 of 2nd test vs Pakistan
- Webster scores 20 to lead Hawaii past Cal Poly 84-68
- Turkish president takes action at protest-rocked university
- Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
- AP Interview: Olympic champion adds voice to #MeToo movement
- An antidote to pandemic blues, with some assembly required
- Brady vs. Mahomes offers Super Bowl of contrasting styles
- Best of the best impressed: 'Brady is the gold standard'
- Asylum-seekers stuck in Cyprus' cramped camp want out
- Indian territory looks to Taiwan for electric vehicle investment
- Dustin Johnson within 1 shot of lead at Saudi International
- Pakistan arrests 2 on child porn charges after Interpol tip
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- Pro-government councilor in south Taiwan city survives recall vote
- Mixed feelings at Taipei’s Comics and Animation Festival
- China gives approval for broader use of Sinovac vaccine
- Afghan officials: Separate blasts in Kabul kill 3, wound 4
- Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
- Opinion: Russia rejects EU's olive branch
- Over 600 firms join Hon Hai's electric car open platform
- Aid groups hail US taking Yemen's Houthis off terror list
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results
- Kriechmayr leads Austrian 1-2 in last ski race before worlds
- Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game
- Coast Guard honors Black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Biden's dilemma in virus aid fight: Go big or go bipartisan
- The Latest: China gives broader approval for Sinovac vaccine
- 5 key questions for Trump's Senate impeachment trial
- Central African Republic marks 2 years since peace deal
- A fluke or the future? Boebert shakes up Colorado district
- Italy: PM-designate Draghi secures support of two rival parties
- The Latest: 3-time world champ cyclist Sagan tests positive
- Inmates gather at windows smashed from St. Louis jail
- Welcoming ICC ruling, Palestinian family hopes for justice
- Dutch soccer games Sunday postponed due to snowstorm
- Riot aftermath: Still-shaken lawmakers, troops stand guard
- Gleirscher wins final men's World Cup luge race of season
- Pilots say they, too, were molested by Univ. of Michigan doc
- Chinese whistleblower doctor honored on death anniversary
- Villa beats Arsenal 1-0 thanks to goal after 74 seconds
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Italy's Draghi wins support of 2 rival parties for new govt
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- English Summaries
- English Results
- German firm to remove dangerous material from Beirut port
- Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests to fight pandemic
- Somalia's talks on troubled election fail 2 days before vote
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Teen charged in fatal mall shooting extradited to Wisconsin
- Charlie Krueger, longtime star tackle for 49ers, dies at 84
- Nabisco plant in to close, leaving as many as 600 jobless
- France 50, Italy 10
- Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping
- 1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb
- PJ Morton 1st artist in residence at Dillard University
- Dupont shines as France beats Italy 50-10 in 6N opener
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Dortmund loses again in Bundesliga; Leverkusen, Leipzig win
- Bayern's flight to Qatar for Club World Cup delayed 7 hours
- Real Madrid captain Ramos has knee surgery, out 6 weeks
- NBA tells teams to exercise caution when watching Super Bowl
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Hifter's forces welcome appointment of interim Libyan gov't
- 4 days after 9-0 loss, Southampton beaten by Newcastle 3-2
- Humphries, Jones win historic world bobsled title for US
- Lawyer says Egyptian authorities release Al-Jazeera journalist, Mahmoud Hussein, detained since 2016
- Police shooting sets off fiery protests in southern Chile
- Burnley, Brighton draw 1-1 to inch clear of EPL bottom 3
- Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh dies at 61 from cancer
- Egypt releases Al-Jazeera journalist detained since 2016
- Police: Man shot, killed after 'prank' robbery for video
- Varane double leads Madrid comeback win at last-place Huesca
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
- Biden gives Calif. woman pep talk in weekly address revival
- Chiefs' Kpassagnon driven to succeed on, off football field
- Scotland 11, England 6
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Flooding hits some French towns as water recedes elsewhere
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021: Serena, Venus Williams on court Day 1
- 6N: Scotland ends 38-year hoodoo vs England at Twickenham
- Correa, Astros reach deal on $11.7 million, 1-year contract
- Ronaldo marks turning 36 by helping Juventus beat Roma 2-0
- N.C. State uses 37-3 run to beat BC 81-65
- A look inside how CBS planned Super Sunday coverage
- Harkless scores 19; No. 9 Oklahoma holds off Iowa St. 79-72
- With Carnival scrapped, Rio’s Sambadrome hosts vaccinations
- Pandemic pivot: NFL guides small businesses in tough times
- A 3-0 final score? Nobody wants to see Super Bowl like that
- Butler beats DePaul 68-58
- No. 16 Virginia Tech escapes with overtime win at Miami
- Six in double figures for Ball State in win over Toledo
- Soucek sent off as West Ham held 0-0 by Fulham in EPL
- Tunisians defy police to mark killings of left-wing leaders
- El Salvador kept paying DC lobbyist after claim he was fired
- German minister: Don't link Navalny with Nord Stream 2
- No. 18 Missouri holds off frantic rally, tops No. 10 Alabama
- Mamukelashvili carries Seton Hall over UConn 80-73
- Thousands protest wave of violence in Israel's Arab sector
- Chicago cop accused of attempted murder in off-duty shooting
- Depay scores 2 to send Lyon into 1st place in French league
- Muszynski carries Belmont past SIU-Edwardsville 94-62
- Martinez carries New Hampshire over UMass Lowell 74-63
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021: Serena, Novak, Rafa chasing history
- Bulgarian alpinist dies in Himalayas expedition
- Elvis leaving Texas: Rangers trade Andrus to A's for Davis
- Leonard on All-Star Game: 'It's money on the line'
- NFL and union tell teams what celebrations are allowed
- Perry scores 18 to lift Fordham over La Salle 76-68
- Jackson scores 22 to carry UTSA over FIU 90-47
- Moore leads S. Utah over D-III Benedictine Mesa 110-58
- College of Charleston defeats Towson 90-88 in 2OT
- Skogman, Graves lift Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 88-64
- Krutwig lifts Loyola of Chicago over Evansville 68-55
- Brown scores 21 to lead The Citadel past W. Carolina 74-63
- Simms, Honor lead Clemson past Syracuse in 78-61 romp
- Lomax lifts Memphis over East Carolina 66-59
- McBride, Sherman help No. 17 West Virginia top No. 23 Kansas
- Canadiens beat Senators 2-1 behind Allen and Anderson
- Grantsaan lifts Morgan St. past Delaware St. 74-69
- Reese helps North Texas hold off Louisiana Tech 57-55
- Potter leads Morehead St. over Austin Peay 75-74 in OT
- Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines
- Israeli protesters call on PM Netanyahu to step down
- White lifts W. Michigan over Cent. Michigan 67-65
- Man United concedes in stoppage time, draws with Everton 3-3
- Bickerstaff scores 18 to carry Drexel past Hofstra 73-71
- Quieter Radio Row at Super Bowl still had success
- Olivari scores 20 to carry Rice over Southern Miss 76-68
- Florida: Slain FBI agent remembered for protecting children
- Ozuna's return ensures Braves remain serious title contender
- BC-GLF--Saudi International Scores
- Perkins carries Saint Louis over Saint Bonaventure 70-59
- Dawson scores 15 to carry Portland St. past Montana 61-56
- Townsend leads Denver over North Dakota 85-81 in OT
- AFC champion Chiefs arrive in Tampa day before Super Bowl
- Mosley lifts Missouri St. past Illinois St. 74-67
- Jordan Spieth shoots 61, raises volume at Phoenix Open
- Groves scores 17 to lead E. Washington over Idaho 90-64
- Chychrun scores twice as Coyotes beat Blues 3-1
- Late equalizer damages Man United's title bid in EPL
- Stewart helps carry Mississippi State past S. Carolina
- Faulkner carries N. Kentucky past Milwaukee 79-65
- Lawson leads McNeese St. over Cent. Arkansas 80-70
- Myanmar: Thousands march in anti-coup demonstratons in Yangon
- Carter Jr. lifts Murray St. past E. Kentucky 76-64
- Sisoho Jawara leads Weber St. to sweep of Montana St. 82-74
- Coaches sent off after player injury in Spanish league
- BC-GLF--Phoenix Open Scores
- Omoruyi, Oregon handle Washington 86-74
- Willis leads Incarnate Word over Texas A&M-CC 58-53
- MATCHDAY: Man City visits stumbling EPL champion Liverpool
- Hamilton scores 22 to lift UNLV over Air Force 68-58
- Shuler scores with 0.2 left in OT, gets Ole Miss past Auburn
- Chattanooga defeats E. Tennessee St. 67-65
- Nolan Jr. scores 23 to lead Bradley past S. Illinois 74-66
- Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67
- Is Russia distorting GPS signals to protect Vladimir Putin?
- An internal issue sidelines Stars G Anton Khudobin Sunday.
- Hot shooting lifts Middle Tennessee past Charlotte 73-60
- Blue Jackets put D Werenski on IR with lower-body injury
- Concert Tour scores a hit in winning San Vicente Stakes
- Mwamba lifts Texas-Arlington past ULM 58-52
- Chychrun, Keller help Coyotes beat Blues 3-1
- No. 15 Creighton hangs on to beat Marquette 71-68
- St. John's beats Providence for sixth straight win
- Locure carries South Alabama over Coastal Carolina 70-66
- Ertel scores 19 to lift UAB past UTEP 75-60
- Ferguson scores 20 to carry Lipscomb over Stetson 69-61
- Air quality drops to unhealthy levels in large parts of Taiwan
- Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern past Troy 79-64
- Bradshaw lifts Bellarmine over Jacksonville 63-44
- Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern past Troy 79-64
- Cunningham scores 19, OSU beats No. 6 Texas Tech in 2 OTs
- Johnson leads E. Illinois past Tennessee St. 86-72
- Williams lifts UT Martin past Tennessee Tech 66-64
- Hon Hai employees win NT$1 million prizes, cars at year-end party
- Davis, Johnson carry Detroit Mercy past Purdue Fort Wayne
- Finch lifts Jacksonville St. past SE Missouri 66-54
- The Latest: Buffalo OC Daboll wins assistant coach award
- Eaton carries Arkansas St. past Louisiana-Lafayette 83-77
- No. 23 South Dakota State women rally to beat South Dakota
- Love's career-high 25 helps N. Carolina edge Duke 91-87
- Murphy scores 24 to lead Wofford over Furman 75-67
- Camara's late block party helps Georgia fend off Vandy 73-70
- Oregon State holds off Washington State 68-66
- Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
- Funeral for Scottsboro Boys Museum founder Sheila Washington
- WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results
- Nutall lifts Sam Houston St. over Nicholls St. 78-71
- Michigan State ends 4-game skid with 66-56 win over Nebraska
- West, Taylor lead Marshall over Old Dominion 87-67
- WTA Grampians Trophy Results
- Perry, Mahan lift Central Florida past Tulsa 65-58
- Jarrett leads Jackson St. past Alcorn St. 74-66
- Key scores 31 to lift Indiana St. over N. Iowa 61-57
- Charles Woodson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
- The Latest: DB Charles Woodson gets Hall of Fame nod
- Youngstown St. tops Robert Morris 70-66 in OT
- Barty wins Yarra Valley Classic; Russia wins ATP Cup final
- Ross scores 24 to lead Pepperdine past Portland 91-70
- Pipes scores 20 to carry Green Bay past IUPUI 79-72
- The Balkans face their #MeToo moment
- Calvin Johnson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Hodge scores 20 to lead Cleveland St. past Oakland 80-78
- Warren leads Florida Gulf Coast over North Alabama 69-60
- LaVine scores 39 points to lift Bulls past Magic, 118-92
- Tatum carries Alabama A&M past Mississippi Valley St. 93-58
- Gayman leads Abilene Christian over Lamar 77-62
- Drew Pearson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Battle carries Alabama St. past Ark.-Pine Bluff 73-67
- Texas State defeats Little Rock 77-67 in OT
- Alan Faneca elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
- China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
- Bill Nunn elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Scholarship recipients call on Taiwan to grant them entry amid COVID pandemic
- India: Scores feared dead after Himalayan glacier breaks
- Matthews scores in 7th straight, Leafs beat Canucks 5-1
- John Lynch elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Devoe leads Georgia Tech in 82-80 comeback over Notre Dame
- Johnson, Springer rally No. 11 Tennessee past Kentucky 82-71
- Deans scores 30, No. 21 W. Virginia women beat Texas 81-75
- WTA Gippsland Trophy Results
- Moton leads Grambling St. over Southern 72-69
- Tom Flores elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
- DeRozan has 30 as Spurs hold on for 111-106 win over Rockets
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time
- Lee scores late in 3rd, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3
- Embiid, Simmons lead 76ers past short-handed Nets 124-108
- McCrory lifts UMass over Rhode Island 75-63
- Thousands protest army takeover in Myanmar's biggest city
- Peyton Manning elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Battey's late free throws lift Colorado over Arizona 82-79
- Abmas carries Oral Roberts over North Dakota St. 80-74
- Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Hall
- Rodgers wins 3rd MVP, Donald gets 3rd top defensive player
- Young, Capela pace Hawks in 132-121 win over Raptors
- Thunder score 83 in half, then rally to edge Wolves 120-118
- Texas Southern beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 77-75
- Antetokounmpo scores 24 as Bucks bury Cavaliers 124-99
- S. Dakota St. beats South Dakota 89-78
- Sabally, No. 12 Oregon women slip past UC Davis, 63-57
- Roddy leads Colorado St. over Wyoming 68-59
- Doncic tops Curry in duel as Mavericks beat Warriors 134-132
- Ingram, Williamson power Pelicans past Grizzlies, 118-109
- Trammell scores 30 to lead Seattle past Dixie St. 77-56
- Today in History
- Rice carries New Mexico St. past California Baptist 97-70
- Ecuadorians to pick president under strict pandemic measures
- Carius lifts W. Illinois past Omaha 75-73
- USC routs No. 21 UCLA 66-48 and ties Bruins atop Pac-12
- Martin leads Monmouth over Manhattan 71-69 in OT
- Tarleton St. beats Southwestern Adventist 97-26
- On a roll, Medvedev steers Russia to ATP Cup title
- Comtois, Terry lead Ducks to 2-1 shootout win over Ducks
- Kings overcome Jokic's career-best 50, beat Nuggets 119-114
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results
- Taiwan military researcher observes Australia's efforts to counter Chinese expansion
- Through cube satellites, Taiwanese space sector thinks outside the box
- Palestinian leader's path to elections is fraught with peril
- Windies 197-3 at lunch, day 5 chasing 395 for victory
- LeBron takes charge in 2nd OT, Lakers edge Pistons 135-129
- Mikael Backlund helps Flames top Oilers 6-4
- McCall lifts CS Bakersfield over UC Irvine 62-57
- Nadal bothered by back soreness before Australian Open
- New Taipei mayor calls for improvement of earthquake warning system
- India 59-2 at lunch, day 3 of 1st test chasing England's 578
- Rizwan's 73no stretches Pakistan lead to 288 in 2nd test
- Search underway for 3 climbers on K2 mountain in Pakistan
- UK vaccine gambles paid off, while EU caution slowed it down
- Timeline of virus vaccine deals reveals EU's lag behind UK
- Egypt's president says he supports interim Libya government
- The Latest: Israel eases restrictions 6 weeks after lockdown
- Taiwan COVID task force declares hospital cluster threat defused
- South Taiwan city councilor expresses gratitude for support after surviving recall vote
- AP PHOTOS: Sistine Chapel key-keeper opens up after lockdown
- Glacier breaks in India's north, flooding power plant, homes
- Jean-Marie scores 20 to carry Hawaii past Cal Poly 81-64
- The tennis crowd: players thrive with fans back in Australia
- Taiwan's MND refutes rumors that training ammunition for self-developed gun is subpar
- Burkina Faso hospitals worry as second COVID-19 wave hits
- In winter's quiet, Belarus opposition prepares new protests
- Iran’s supreme leader says U.S. must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to nuclear deal
- Iran's leader: US must lift sanctions before return to deal
- How to enjoy Taipei’s floral bloom this season
- Heavy snowstorm pounds Germany, upends travel
- Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
- Switzerland marks 50 years of women voting
- Taiwan reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases, no new local infections
- Man dies diving in cave in southern Germany
- Which COVID-19 tests are required for international travel?
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Weather forces schedule change for skiing worlds first race
- Cambodia gets first COVID-19 vaccine from key ally China
- Big challenge: Biden is pressed to end federal death penalty
- Work resumes on disputed Russian-German undersea pipeline
- UN Yemen envoy makes first visit to Iran to push for peace
- Analysis: Trump's Senate trial matters regardless of outcome
- VinFast licensed to test autonomous electric cars in California, USA
- Johnson eases to another victory at Saudi International
- Leipzig to host Liverpool in Hungary due to travel curbs
- Coal-fired power plants cut output amid poor air quality: Taiwan EPA
- Rains forecast for parts of northern Taiwan beginning Monday
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle dies
- Game between Bielefeld, Bremen called off due to snowstorm
- In pandemic, more people choose to die at home
- Geisenberger wins 8th luge overall World Cup women's title
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Pakistan: Worries mount over missing K2 climbers
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- English Results
- AstraZeneca vaccine being tweaked to fight S. Africa variant
- Weary postal workers hope Biden will bring new tone, change
- Jailed rapper Casanova disciplined for video dance challenge
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Next stop Mars: 3 spacecraft arriving in quick succession
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Boat with 422 migrants, some with COVID-19, heads to Sicily
- 2nd major snowstorm in a week blankets Northeast
- 6N: Ireland down to 14 vs Wales after O'Mahony sent off
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Jesse Jackson released for therapy post gallbladder surgery
- Friedrich wins 7th consecutive 2-man world bobsled title
- Ex-investment executive to plead guilty in admissions scam
- Haiti's president alleges coup conspiracy; 20 arrested
- Ibrahimović nets 500th club goal as Milan beats Crotone 4-0
- Golovin scores 3 as 4th-place Monaco wins 7th straight game
- Mississippi trial delayed for friar accused of sex abuse
- AP PHOTOS: Severe weather hits parts of Europe
- Leicester held 0-0 at Wolves in Premier League
- WVa lawmaker faces fresh criticism for discrimination stance
- Wales 21, Ireland 16
- German Results
- German Summaries
- The biggest win: In 2020, NFL found ways to play every game
- Cavaliers F Nance out up to 6 weeks with broken left hand
- Cheney says she won't quit the House after Wyoming censure
- 6N: Wales veterans overcome 14-man Ireland 21-16
- George P. Shultz, secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, has died at age 100
- Manning and Lynch join together for a 3rd career highlight
- Reagan's longtime secretary of state George P. Shultz dies
- The Latest: Georgia-Texas A&M, Florida-Tennessee postponed
- Chicago mayor: Schools, teachers union reach "tentative" deal over COVID-19 protections, potentially averting strike
- Yellen: Biden's plan could restore full employment by 2022
- Chicago mayor cites 'tentative agreement' to reopen schools
- AP source: Albert Almora agrees to contract with Mets
- Biden: China should expect `extreme competition' from US
- Stephen King helps kids publish pandemic-inspired book
- City inflicts 3rd straight Anfield loss on ailing Liverpool
- Congo working to stop new Ebola outbreak in country's east
- Three Saudi youths get prison sentence instead of death
- Morris helps No. 20 DePaul women hold off Marquette 87-82
- ICC officials in Sudan seek cooperation for Darfur justice
- Franklin's final shot sends Indiana past No. 8 Iowa 67-65
- AP PHOTOS: Afro-Brazilian religion ritual before carnival
- Juhasz, Patty lead No. 11 Buckeye women past Gophers 83-59
- Last-minute layup lifts Cincinnati over Tulane
- Aldama scores 21 to lift Loyola (Md.) over Lafayette 75-62
- Pelican named Arvy survives frostbite, sent to sanctuary
- Laughton's 1st hat trick lifts Flyers past Capitals, 7-4
- Tigres becomes first Mexican team in Club World Cup final
- Adebayo, Butler help Heat beat Knicks in opener of series
- Rozier scores 26, Hayward 25 as Hornets rout Wizards 119-97
- Analysis: Kudos to Andreescu, Marino for Australian returns
- Mitchell leads surging Jazz past Pacers
- Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
- The Latest: Brady going for 7th title; Mahomes wants repeat
- George Shultz wasn't 'afraid to struggle against the odds'
- Bruce Taylor, who hit 105 and took 5-86 on debut, dies at 77
- Eytle-Rock scores 23 to carry UMBC past Stony Brook 71-65
- 6N: Scotland backs players who don't take a knee
- Evans scores 27 to help No. 1 Louisville hold off Notre Dame
- Ustby, 3-point shooting help UNC upset No. 4 NC State 76-69
- Tuchel revival continues, Chelsea beats Sheffield United 2-1
- Senate Republicans back Trump on eve of impeachment trial
- Suns hang on for 100-91 victory over the Celtics
- Patberg, Holmes lead No. 17 Hoosier women past Iowa 85-72
- Coburn, Kante carry Hofstra past Drexel 79-74
- Jasper leads College of Charleston past Towson 66-53
- Quinnipiac defeats Fairfield 78-63
- Carter scores 31 to carry Norfolk St. past Coppin St. 84-72
- Myanmar: Police use water cannon as protesters rally
- Loyola of Chicago beats Evansville 69-58, 10th win in a row
- Samuels scores 32, leads No. 3 Villanova over Georgetown
- Valparaiso hands No. 25 Drake its 1st loss of season, 74-57
- Super sub Messi sparks Barça to 3-2 comeback win at Betis
- Wright scores 24 to lead High Point over Hampton 72-58
- Streaking Kings win 4th straight, beat Clippers 113-110
- No. 22 Northwestern women pull out 63-60 win over Spartans
- Stephenson scores twice, Vegas tops Kings 4-3
- Mosley carries Missouri St. over Illinois St. 72-62
- Slain FBI agent remembered for success fighting child porn
- Franklin's late bucket pushes Indiana past No. 8 Iowa 67-65
- France: No Samuel Paty school after teachers, parents protest name change
- AP source: Knicks to acquire Rose, who rejoins Thibodeau
- Smith, Red Wings win for 1st time in 9 games, beat Panthers
- Hawks F De'Andre Hunter to have surgery on ailing right knee
- DeBrincat scores twice for Blackhawks in 2-1 OT win at Stars
- Chiefs' Watkins, Bucs' Brown and Brate active for Super Bowl
- Hurricanes get goals from 6 players to beat Blue Jackets
- Super Bowl ads aim to entertain with light humor
- Brooks Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open
- Alisson gifts leader Man City win at fading champ Liverpool
- Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside
- Review: Sullivan, Church blend beautifully on anthem
- Carter scores 25 to lead N. Iowa over Indiana St. 70-67
- The Latest: Naomi Osaka leads things off at Australian Open
- DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks hand Stars 1st home loss
- Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
- Brown scores 14 to lift S. Illinois past Bradley 69-68
- Mayor orders probe after women accuse homeless shelter exec
- The Latest: GM pushes electric cars in comedy ad
- Fox, Kings top Clippers in LA for 4th straight win
- MATCHDAY: Atlético hosts Celta, Leeds plays Crystal Palace
- Utah police: Avalanche killed 4 local backcountry skiers
- US officials: Biden administration moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council in another reversal of Trump foreign policies
- US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew
- India glacier disaster: Rescue operations underway for trapped workers
- Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes
- Germany: Winter storm wreaks havoc in north and east
- Opposition remains strong to Tokyo Games after Mori remarks
- Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city
- Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match
- Finland's largest paper praises Taiwan's pandemic response
- Niigata Prefecture, Japan hosts Facebook live event EXPLORING NIIGATA ONLINE with Cheesie vol.3 featuring popular influencer
- Qualtrics’ Employee Experience Trends reveals change management key to employee engagement in Hong Kong in 2021
- Ukiyoto Publishing (Singapore) Starts Year 2021 with Mega Thrillers & Bestsellers
- Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
- Qualtrics’ Employee Experience Trends reveals ‘belonging’ key to employee engagement in Singapore in 2021
- 2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- US warns Yemen's Houthi rebels after terrorism delisting
- Australian Open Results
- Taiwan voice actors for Japanese mega-hit animation meet with fans
- Tom Brady wins 7th Super Bowl and 1st with Tampa Bay as Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9
- Super Bowl Champions
- Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
- China accuses Australian journalist of 'supplying state secrets'
- Chiefs lose composure and see red amid a sea of yellow
- Tom Brady brings Patriots' championship pedigree to Tampa
- Week after military coup, protests swell rapidly in Myanmar
- Kenanga Investment Bank Acquires Stake in Licensed Crypto Exchange
- Amazon, Cadillac score with Super Bowl ads
- Prince Group Unveils Sustainable Development Masterplan by Surbana Jurong for Ream City in Sihanoukville
- Brady wins 5th Super Bowl MVP award with vintage performance
- Buccaneers batter Mahomes in 31-9 Super Bowl rout of Chiefs
- Asian shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery
- Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
- 3rd down struggles doom Mahomes, Chiefs in Super Bowl
- Backstrom, who won 6 Stanley Cups with Montreal, dies at 83
- Rio Grande Valley coach Lew Hill dies day after final game
- Taiwan mulls establishing dedicated pandemic hospital
- Valentine's Day Hustle: Top Florist in Singapore Shares 5 Tips To Meet Peak Orders
- Olympian City presents Chinese New Year Cultural Extravaganza 4,000-square-feet old street straight out of ancient China
- Biden administration moves to rejoin U.N. Human Rights Council
- AP PHOTOS: Tom Brady wins 7th Super Bowl, 1st with Tampa Bay
- AXA launches "Wealth Ultra Savings Plan (2-year Pay)"
- Bucs' Arians scoffs at rumors, says he's returning 'for 2'
- Philippines says to meet U.S. to iron out differences on troop deal
- Chiefs' Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
- Today in History
- Chinese-Australian reporter allegedly spread Chinese secrets
- Longtime ESPN baseball correspondent Pedro Gomez dies at 58
- Buccaneers defense rises to occasion again in Super Bowl win
- Greenbriar Capital Corp to Purchase Eight Million Units of Captiva Verde
- Election turmoil splits West Virginia city's evangelicals
- da Silva scores 23, Stanford finishes sweep of Cal 76-70
- Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
- Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed
- Divided Ecuador heads to presidential runoff ballot in April
- US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew
- Election turmoil splits West Virginia city's evangelicals
- Immigrants, activists worry Biden won't end Trump barriers
- Immigrants, activists worry Biden won't end Trump barriers
- Survivor of forced labor in Japan seeks true apology
- Taiwan's DPP slams rival party for recent recall elections
- Lobster biz braces for Chinese New Year impacted by pandemic
- This Week: Job openings, consumer prices, Disney earns
- Mayor of northern Taiwan city declares hospital cluster over
- The Latest: Snowfall delays women’s combined at ski worlds
- Rescuers in India digging for 37 trapped in glacier flood
- Australia demands Myanmar release detained Australian
- Israeli PM's corruption trial resumes weeks before election
- Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments
- Taiwanese woman tests positive for Covid for 2nd time after 4 negative tests
- Asian shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery
- Pakistan army helicopters resume search for missing climbers
- England doesn't enforce follow-on vs India in 1st test
- Benjamin Netanyahu appears in court as his corruption trial resumes just weeks before Israel holds national elections
- Clubhouse sees success in Taiwan market
- EXPLAINER: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
- Opening race at ski worlds postponed due to snowstorm
- EXPLAINER: Israeli settlements may face new scrutiny
- Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
- Netherlands suspends international adoptions after abuses
- The Hong Kong Productivity Council and CUHK Join Forces to Nurture Next Generation InnoTalent with On-the-Job Research Opportunities to Strengthen Local Talent Pool
- Taiwan president, vice president will not partake in any temple activities during Lunar New Year
- Markram's century reduces SAfrica target to 151 in 2nd test
- Fans are in, but crowd numbers are thin at Australian Open
- Smokers in Taiwan advised to keep social distancing during Lunar New Year
- Photo of the Day: Lone fisherman on smoggy river in Taipei
- The Latest: Schools, shops, salons are reopening in Austria
- Sexual violence in Pakistan: How women police officers are helping victims
- In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup
- BC-GLF--Phoenix Open Scores
- Myanmar coup protests inflamed by poverty and coronavirus
- NFL Playoffs Glance
- German industrial production flat after 7 months of gains
- Most Super Bowl Wins
- New normal: Brady gets 7th trophy in a season to remember
- How China's pandemic propaganda muzzles citizen journalists
- Credit or blame Brady for everything Super Bowl related
- Bucs' Javadifar, Locust 1st female coaches to win Super Bowl
- Florida Panthers off to 2nd-best start in franchise history
- Writer Mick Herron’s ‘Slow Horses’ are spies for our times
- People moving out of Taipei due to high cost of living
- Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
- Profit at Japan's SoftBank zooms on lucrative investments
- First Stanley Plaza x G.O.D. Campaign Combines Valentine’s Day Romance and CNY Shopping
- Taiwan to receive 200,000 AstraZeneca shots via COVAX
- Snow, ice disrupt transport in Germany, Netherlands
- Australian Open: No 2 Nadal to face Djere in 1st Round
- Taipei Zoo to bring in endangered zebra from Japan
- Clubhouse: China blocks audio-networking app, users say
- Merkel tells Erdogan she 'welcomes' eastern Mediterranean progress
- Pope seeks 'Copernican revolution' for post-COVID economy
- Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law
- Swedes acquitted of desecrating sunken ferry with robot dive
- Trial highlights shadowy past of Spain's conservative party
- Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site
- Taiwan January exports rocket to record high, outlook rosy
- Australian Open Results
- Luxembourg defends itself against new tax haven allegations
- F1 champion Hamilton signs 1-year deal to stay at Mercedes
- Acer Reports January 2021 Consolidated Revenues at NT$23.50 Billion, Highest in Eight Years for the Same Period
- In Denmark, some school classes resume amid lockdown easing
- Liz Weston: What gig workers need to know about taxes
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwan’s NCC rejects applications to fill slot of pro-China broadcaster with CNN, FRANCE 24
- S Africa seeks new vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca
- Ref Mike Dean reports threats as another red is overturned
- UK's official terror threat level lowered to 'substantial'
- Kashmir man seeking son’s body charged under anti-terror law
- Schools plan for potential of remote learning into the fall
- How Hungary is violating EU law on refugees
- AP-NORC poll: Few in US say democracy is working very well
- Online retailer Boohoo buys 3 fashion brands from Arcadia
- Sri Lankan archbishop seeks access to Easter bombings report
- Leagues caution soccer nations on Champions League revamp
- State news agency says at least 24 killed in flooding of clandestine garment factory in Moroccan city of Tangier
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 24 garment workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco
- Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
- Greek PM accused of flaunting lockdown rules
- Board games the standout star in Hasbro's 4th quarter
- Dutch government halts overseas adoptions after criticism
- Prosecutor in Lebanon's port blast summons former army chief
- Throngs of maskless fans celebrate Tampa's Super Bowl win
- Japan navy submarine, Hong Kong ship collide off Japan coast
- Republican Cox opens run for governor with ad hitting rival
- Chinese users flock to U.S. chat app Clubhouse, evading censors
- Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals private life details
- Timeline of chopper crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
- Eintracht Frankfurt flying in 2021, eying Champions League
- Powered by Pink: Keeping Valentine’s Day Promises with the AOC AG273FXR Agon monitor in Singapore
- Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
- Powered by Pink: Keeping Valentine’s Day Promises with the AOC AG273FXR Agon monitor in Philippines
- EU ponders future of gloomy ties with Russia
- Turkish man strikes up 37-year friendship with swan
- Search ends for Filipino crew member lost off German coast
- Powered by Pink: Keeping Valentine’s Day Promises with the AOC AG273FXR Agon monitor in Malaysia
- Brazil's wealthy cause a stir trying to score quick vaccines
- Alabama university removes Wallace name from building
- Mexico's president returns after catching coronavirus
- AP names Justin Myers as data editor
- Powered by Pink: Keeping Valentine’s Day Promises with the AOC AG273FXR Agon monitor in Indonesia
- Biden, Modi discuss climate and Myanmar
- Austria warns against travel to Tyrol, eases virus curbs
- Babar urges Pakistan to aim high after series win vs SAfrica
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Guardiola's patient approach pays off with flourishing Foden
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Captiva Verde Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $2.7 Million
- Greece says Turkey's 2-state model for Cyprus a non-starter
- Belgium's Evenepoel allowed to resume training after crash
- Trump lawyers in brief call impeachment trial unconstitutional 'political theater,' urge Senate to dismiss charges
- Hopes rise in Portugal but COVID-19 still slams hospitals
- In Dubai's COVID vaccine scramble, Sikhs serve doses to all
- Germany declares Russian diplomat 'persona non grata' in response to Moscow's expulsion of European diplomats last week
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Myanmar junta imposes curfews, bans on gatherings in two biggest cities to try to stem protests against coup
- Looking forward: Shapovalov tops teenage Sinner in Australia
- Singapore plan to use monitoring app on students' computers sparks privacy fears
- Pogba out for 'a few weeks,' says United manager Solskjaer
- Michigan man killed by baby shower cannon was near explosion
- World champs in women's curling canceled for 2nd year in row
- Russia updates statistics on virus-linked deaths in 2020
- 3 years' probation issued in Puerto Rico cruise ship death
- China's Shandong Luneng dropped from Asian Champions League
- Mom says she came home to find 2 boys shot to death, 1 hurt
- EXPLAINER: Why Haiti's political strife has worsened
- Ex-presidential contender leaves Turkish opposition party
- POLL ALERT: Kansas out of Top 25 for 1st time in 12 years; Gonzaga, Baylor still 1-2; Michigan up to 3, then Ohio State
- Fetterman makes it official: He'll run for US Senate in 2022
- Analysis: Only Venus Williams gets to decide when she leaves
- Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
- New variants raise worry about COVID-19 virus reinfections
- Two kids safe after pair of Minneapolis-area vehicle thefts
- Kansas' record Top 25 run over; Michigan jumps to No. 3
- ECB's Lagarde: Pandemic continues to threaten economy
- US Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama says he won't seek 7th term in 2022
- UN chief: Polluters must join 'net zero' club for climate
- Bally's acquires SportCaller free-play game provider
- Alabama US Sen. Shelby announces he won't seek a 7th term
- UEFA switches Europa League game to neutral venue in Spain
- Republican Tenney's narrow win certified in US House race
- Bucs hope to keep core together to chase another Super Bowl
- POLL ALERT: South Carolina returns to No. 1 in women's college basketball, showdown with No. 2 UConn looming.
- Business and economic events scheduled for Monday
- New York Philharmonic launches on-demand streaming service
- Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
- Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field
- WTA Race Standings
- ATP Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- The Latest: Virus scraps 3 games for No. 2 Baylor men
- Dutch will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3
- Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case
- American midfielder Cappis signs with Denmark's Brondby
- Wife: No signs of torture on body of slain Hezbollah critic
- Iowa governor auctioned off access for pork barons' charity
- UN: 'Concerning news' vaccines may not work against variants
- Probe focuses on chicken conveyer in deaths at Georgia plant
- DoorDash buys robot food prep company Chowbotics
- South Carolina returns to top of women's basketball poll
- Algeria orders investigation into student police abuse claim
- Bulls' Markkanen out 2-4 weeks with sprained right shoulder
- Polish court rules record compensation for wrongful jailing
- Sudan's PM reshuffles Cabinet to add rebel ministers
- Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison
- Khudobin `back to normal' with Stars after 1-game discipline
- Italy teachers balk at AstraZeneca vaccine plans
- Israel, Greece sign tourism deal to boost economies
- Chiefs head into offseason with core intact, plenty of holes
- Soria, Diamondbacks finalize $3.5 million, 1-year contract
- MLS players ratify amended CBA with the league
- Racial discrimination claims against Whole Foods dismissed
- Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea adds Earl Bennett to his staff
- 2020 Club World Cup Glance
- North Korea developed nuclear and ballistic missiles through 2020, violating sanctions — UN
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- Bayern beats Al Ahly 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- India: Actor Deep Sidhu arrested by Delhi police over riots
- Budget office: $15 wage would reduce poverty, increase debt
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Nothing to sneeze at: Global warming triggers earlier pollen
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Settlement near in case of pot suspect killed by state dozer
- American midfielder Booth on loan to Austrian's St Pölten
- Delta CEO Ed Bastian discusses testing, summer 'surge'
- Ruling keeps Ronaldo hush-money case with US judge in Nevada
- Ex-Chicago Teachers Union leader Karen Lewis dies at age 67
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Rogers scores 14 to lift UMBC over Stony Brook 60-48
- Colombia to legalize hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently without papers
- Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds out 6 weeks with broken wrist
- Akuchie leads Youngstown State past Rochester (Mich.) 60-50
- New warden at Epstein jail served as prison executioner
- Cubs' Hoyer: Wrigley Field must be place for women to thrive
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels agree on 2-year, $8.5 million contract
- Clean Energy, Palantir rise; Entergy, MKS fall
- Defending champions Seattle Storm add veteran Candice Dupree
- Iowa governor lifts mask mandate without public health input
- Colombia will legalize undocumented Venezuelan migrants
- 49ers sign backup QB Josh Rosen to 1-year extension
- Steelers hire longtime NFL assistant Sullivan as QB coach
- (E)asy does it: Edmonton’s CFL team mulls name choices
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Sheriff: Hacker tried to taint Florida city's water with lye
- Chase Anderson, Phillies finalize $4 million, 1-year deal
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- AP source: MLB slightly deadening ball amid HR surge
- Packers going with Joe Barry as defensive coordinator
- Myanmar protesters march despite ban on gatherings
- Larson grateful for 2nd chance in NASCAR after racial slur
- Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April
- Puerto Rico prepares to reopen schools 1 year after pandemic
- Benning scores 23 to carry Fairfield over Quinnipiac 77-70
- BC-US--Index, US
- Business Highlights
- Judge blocks another bid to shut down Line 3 construction
- Joe Allen, whose bistro was a Broadway draw, dies at 87
- Leeds into EPL top 10 after beating Crystal Palace 2-0
- Woman in same-sex custody case who fled the US held in Miami
- Army major in Georgia gets 30 years on child porn charge
- Wisconsin prosecutor accused of having sex with defendants
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Bucs, Lightning, Rays transform Tampa Bay into Titletown
- Green carries Eastern Kentucky past SIU-Edwardsville 78-74
- Iowa State gives Matt Campbell new contract through 2028
- House panel proposes $1,400 direct payments to individuals, higher jobless benefits as part of Biden COVID relief plan
- Atlético concedes late, misses chance to increase its lead
- EXPLAINER: What's ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins
- Washington St QB Jayden de Laura suspended after DUI arrest
- Georgia election officials investigate Trump call
- South Dakota judge throws out marijuana legalization; appeal to state Supreme Court expected
- Bail set at $1.5 million for teen accused in mall shooting
- Sources: Biden officials snub Salvadoran leader in DC trip
- Key arguments by Trump's lawyers ahead of impeachment trial
- Hong Kong court denies bail to tycoon activist Jimmy Lai
- Senate confirms former Obama chief of staff to oversee VA
- Ex-LSU aide Busch is back with Huskers as defensive analyst
- Cincinnati Reds add Sean Doolittle, Dee Strange-Gordon
- MATCHDAY: Moyes returns to Old Trafford with West Ham
- Florida man charged with COVID relief fraud
- The Latest: Kenin kicks things off on Day 2 at Aussie Open
- Ethiopia gives UN green light to deploy 25 staff to Tigray
- Police: 2 shot at government building location in Virginia
- Mexico: migrants in US to open accounts at consulates
- New York's high court ends state case against Paul Manafort
- St. Louis circuit attorney to investigate conditions at jail
- Brent Vigen hired as Montana State football coach
- Davis scores 25 to carry SMU past East Carolina 71-56
- Long Island tops St. Francis (N.Y.) 96-84
- Slawson scores 14 to lift Furman past UNC Greensboro 68-49
- Buttigieg to quarantine after security agent gets COVID-19
- South Carolina Upstate tops Gardner-Webb 77-69
- Bears promote DeFilippo to pass game coordinator
- Mayor of Taiwan's Hsinchu promotes city attractions to LNY visitors
- Warren carries Hampton past High Point 76-71
- Anthony Davis sits out for Lakers with sore Achilles tendon
- Residents gather in South Dakota to lament loss of pipeline
- Family of novice investor who killed himself sue Robinhood
- Belarus: Protesters in for the long haul as standoff continues
- Man charged in US Capitol riot worked for FBI, lawyer says
- Avnet and ON Semiconductor Accelerate IoT Innovation with New Development Framework
- Webb Fontaine Announces Official Launch of Far-reaching Nepal National Single Window Trade and Customs project
- DHL air freight station in Singapore successfully renews IATA CEIV Pharma certification
- Japanese Technology by FUTUREK SG Takes Singapore's Street Food Culture Closer to the People
- HKBN JOS Launches JOS+ to Bring Innovation Closer to Work, Transforming IT to Become More Than as-a-service to Support Singapore SMEs in the new World of Work
- 4 La. State Police troopers charged in excessive force cases
- No. 10 Arizona women down No. 11 Oregon 79-59
- 2 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Da Silva, Horne lead Colorado past cold-shooting Oregon St
- Taiwan's exports grow for 7th straight month in January
- A1 WORKMAN responds to the market of the home renovation trends
- New Fujitsu LIFEBOOK takes New Workstyle Productivity to the Next Level
- Tokyo Olympics have yet another problem: It's President Mori
- Ball, Hornets use strong 4th quarter to beat Rockets 119-94
- Clark scores 16 to lift Florida A&M over NC Central 59-50
- Bueckers leads No. 2 UConn over No. 1 South Carolina in OT
- A win is a win: '20 Australian champ Kenin gets by in 2 sets
- Kennedy scores 22 to lift UT Martin over Austin Peay 76-75
- Cardaci scores 17 to lead Coppin State over Norfolk State
- Union leaders agree to send Chicago schools reopening plan to full membership for vote, make no recommendation
- Union leaders send Chicago schools reopening plan to members
- Roslovic scores late goal, Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 3-2
- MLB renews 7-inning doubleheaders, runners on 2nd in extras
- Five countries to abandon Pacific forum over leadership vote
- Maple Leafs complete 3-game sweep of Canucks with 3-1 win
- Cizikas, Martin score in 3rd as Islanders top Rangers 2-0
- Jaworski leads Lafayette past Loyola (Md.) 80-76
- Bueckers carries No. 2 UConn past No. 1 South Carolina in OT
- UN experts say North Korea still modernizing nuclear arsenal
- Smith records 27 saves in season debut, Oilers top Sens 3-1
- Coronavirus: WHO fails to find animal source of COVID-19
- Farmer in central Taiwan uses terracotta warrior to scare away thieves
- Facing US investigation, Honduras president denies drug ties
- Koala rescued after 5-car pileup on Australian freeway
- Photo of the Day: Dog co-pilot spotted in central Taiwan
- Hong Kong denies bail for opposition publisher Jimmy Lai
- Fruitually keeps the supply of fruits to meet with the sales boom of the festive season
- Carr, Minnesota pull away from Nebraska 79-61
- Marshall Cassidy, longtime horse racing caller, dies at 75
- AP Photos: Year of Ox puts focus on Hong Kong's wild bovines
- Justice Dept. seeks resignations of Trump-era US attorneys
- Cardinals re-sign C Yadier Molina for 18th season
- Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong Recruit Local Talents for "ReMix · Yesterday’s Future, Invent Tomorrow!"
- Cirelli scores twice as Tampa Bay beats Predators 4-1
- Cummings carries Mercer over Samford 89-82 in 2OT
- BC-BKC--Abilene Christian-Texas A&M-CC
- VanVleet, Siakam lead Toronto rally to overcome Grizzlies
- Beal scores 35, Wizards hold off Bulls 105-101 for rare win
- Coyotes tie game in final second, beat Blues 4-3 in shootout
- Porzingis, Doncic help Mavericks hold off Wolves, 127-122
- Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
- Murray, DeRozan guide Spurs past Warriors, 105-100
- Pope Francis extends Lunar New Year greetings to Taiwanese
- No. 4 Ohio State gets defensive in 73-65 win over Maryland
- Corps wants delay on hearing to shut down Dakota Access line
- Booker scores season-high 36, Suns beat Cavs 119-113
- Germany's 'action plan' to support opposition in Belarus
- Johnson leads Alabama A&M past Ark.-Pine Bluff 56-55
- Los Angeles Angels acquire RHP Aaron Slegers from Tampa Bay
- Today in History
- Mississippi Valley St. finally wins, beats Alabama St. 68-65
- Arab spacecraft closes in on Mars on historic flight
- Coronavirus: Has India achieved herd immunity?
- Middleton, Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past Nuggets 125-112
- Myanmar protesters march again, defying ban on gatherings
- Jenkins Jr. scores 26 to lift UNLV over Air Force 69-64
- No. 4 Ohio State rides defense to 73-65 win at Maryland
- Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
- What to watch as Trump's 2nd impeachment trial kicks off
- Key arguments by Trump's lawyers ahead of impeachment trial
- EXPLAINER: What's ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins
- Analysis: Child poverty a hidden focus of virus relief plan
- Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
- McKinnis carries Jackson St. past Southern 57-53
- Bucks beat Nuggets 125-112 in Giannis-Jokic showdown
- US navy says two carrier groups conduct joint operations in South China Sea
- Rangers to pay A's $13.5M over next 2 years as part of swap
- Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced
- Ethnic clashes in Darfur could reignite Sudan's old conflict
- Lebanese group gives a home away from home to health workers
- Some court workers, not on priority list, still get vaccine
- Schakel, San Diego State roll past San Jose State 85-54
- California uses ZIP codes, outreach to boost vaccine equity
- Vaccinating Florida's seniors at Miami's largest hospital
- No. 1 Gonzaga coasts to 82-71 victory over BYU
- Rescuers look for survivors of Indian glacier flood disaster
- Haiti's president alleges coup conspiracy, says 20 arrested
- Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record
- Taiwan reports 21st case from hospital Covid cluster
- China blocks Clubhouse, app used for political discussion
- Families despair; weather halts Pakistan search for climbers
- England closes in on victory over India in 1st cricket test
- Myanmar coup: What's in store for democracy in Southeast Asia?
- Inquiry finds Crown Resorts unfit to run its Sydney casino
- Japan automaker Honda's profit rises despite pandemic damage
- COVID: What's the current status of the EU's reconstruction fund?
- Construction on TSMC 3 nm plant in South Taiwan to pick up during holiday
- Poland: Historians ordered to apologize over Holocaust research
- China Broadcasting Corporation chairman announces candidacy for Taiwan president
- MOFA mourns passing of pro-Taiwan US lawmaker Ron Wright
- Key to peace lies in China’s hands: Taiwan president
- Analysis: Bucs laugh off fouls as Chiefs see red over yellow
- Analysis: Brady shows James proof that age is but a number
- American Institute in Taiwan releases Lunar New Year video
- Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
- Romania: Orthodox Church washes its hands of baby's baptism death
- Syrian who fled to Germany 5 years ago runs for parliament
- Australian Open on Wednesday: Serena Williams in 2nd round
- The Latest: Shiffrin aims to defend super-G title
- Call it a career: MLB ump Winters opted out in '20, now done
- Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
- Polish pride, free speech at stake in Holocaust libel case
- Alcaraz, the 'next Nadal', gets first win at Grand Slam
- One-month revenue up 22.2% for Taiwan’s TSMC
- Officials: Separate attacks kill 8 people in Afghanistan
- Taiwan says ties with US strong amid threats from China
- AP Interview: Salvador Illa, Catalonia's quiet gamechanger
- Taiwan reports first adult patient with vaping-associated pneumonia
- German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
- Businessman fined NT$100,000 for breaking Taiwan quarantine to see dentist
- Iran starts limited COVID vaccinations with Russian shots
- Hungary's opposition 'Klubradio' to be taken off the air
- Nissan stays in red ink amid pandemic, Japan criminal trial
- Heavy snow creates severe traffic disruptions in Germany
- Plume of Sahara dust caused spike in European air pollution
- Why does Taipei adore Kebuke?
- How the EU decides and imposes sanctions
- Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West
- EXPLAINER: How are the Myanmar protests being organized?
- 2-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety to retire after worlds
- TV host suggests conditional pardon for former Taiwan president
- CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
- Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
- Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India
- WHO expert says coronavirus leak from Chinese lab unlikely, most probably jumped to human via intermediary species
- Himalayan glacier disaster highlights climate change risks
- Snowboarding world championships moved to Aspen from China
- ChipMOS JANUARY 2021 REVENUE INCREASES 24.9% YoY
- Australian Open Results
- Interpol alert for New Zealand banker wanted by Germany
- WHO says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
- Anthony Sowell, Ohio man who killed 11 women, dies in prison
- The Latest: Belgium to give AZ vaccines only to under-55s
- Mystery metal monolith vanishes from ancient Turkish site
- Millennial Money: Get tough money tasks off your to-do list
- Danish sub killer gets 19 months for brief prison escape
- Tel Aviv gives foreign nationals, asylum seekers COVID shots
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Businesses start to rethink Myanmar as coup ignites protests
- Taiwan sets nine priority groups for receiving COVID vaccine
- Hong Kong activists-in-exile launch magazine to carry torch of resistance
- Central Europe presidents mark 30 years of Visegrad Group
- Xi: China open to 'vaccine cooperation' with Eastern Europe
- In new tactic, Navalny supporters to rally in courtyards
- Portugal poised to extend lockdown as COVID-19 cases fall
- Poland's abortion ruling focus of debate in EU parliament
- Strawberry stinky tofu goes viral in Taiwan
- Online grocery shopping drives up sales at Ocado
- New Taipei releases video to celebrate Lunar New Year
- Frigid air, snow hit parts of Europe
- 82 advocacy groups call on Biden to end federal executions
- Leonardo's 'Last Supper' reopens to public with short wait
- Skating-crazy Dutch defy pandemic by taking to outdoor ice
- The Latest: 9 players test positive at French soccer club
- Global Forecast-Asia
- S. Carolina House committee considers ban on most abortions
- Fear and love surround Escobar's hippos thriving in Colombia
- Uighurs stage protest outside Chinese Embassy in Turkey
- Hungarian radio station to go off the air after court ruling
- Super Bowl on CBS draws audience of 96.4 million viewers
- Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged with accessory to murder
- Driver survives 70-foot plunge off Wisconsin interchange
- Huawei founder sees no end to US sanctions
- Vatican seeks elder care rethink after COVID-19 'massacre'
- Lilly exec resigns after relationship that violated policy
- South Africa captain Klaasen says virus 'hit me quite hard'
- Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- 6N: Recalled Wales flanker Lydiate out with knee injury
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Investigators: pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards, likely became disoriented in clouds
- Iran summons Belgium envoy over sentencing of diplomat
- Palm Beach to decide whether Trump can stay at Mar-a-Lago
- Mexico to allow appeals on social media account cancellation
- US hopes to erect new surveillance towers along Canada line
- Michelle Obama to team up with puppets for a kids' food show
- Austria to restrict movement from Tyrol over variant fears
- Male polar bear kills female polar bear at Detroit Zoo
- Korean American K-pop stars promote mental health awareness
- Turkey unveils space program with a mission to the moon
- Another delay at ski worlds holds up Shiffrin comeback
- Lamoureux twins retire after 14 years with USA Hockey
- Officials: IS militants kill 6 Bedouins in Egypt's Sinai
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Top EU diplomat to propose new sanctions against Russia
- The Latest: Aides say Trump impeachment case 'devastating'
- AP source: Villar, Mets agree to $3.55M, 1-year contract
- US hiring plunged in December even as job openings ticked up
- Prosecutors in Thailand file charges against protest leaders
- Dustin Johnson withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- At Disney characters union, lawsuit seeks end to takeover
- EXPLAINER: K2 beckons the daring, but rarely in winter
- Florida, Notre Dame schedule home-and-home series in '31-32
- United Arab Emirates says its spacecraft has gone into orbit around Mars in a first for the Arab world
- A list of America's top 50 donors of 2020
- Biden to visit Wisconsin next week in first official trip
- How Chronicle of Philanthropy compiled list of top 50 donors
- Trial of 2 journalists who filmed Belarus protest opens
- Heavy fighting in central Yemen leaves at least 29 dead
- Man United game in Europa League moved to Italy from Spain
- UK tech tycoon fights US extradition over ill-fated HP deal
- AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes to have surgery on toe injury
- Myanmar coup: US, UN condemn violence against protesters
- Was it T-cells or prayer? 116-year-old nun survives COVID-19
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- A different Pebble Beach Pro-Am without fans or celebrities
- US Open Cup soccer cut from 101 teams 24 due to pandemic
- Folk activist Judy Collins revisits her first live album
- Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy
- Black farmers unconvinced by Vilsack's 'root out' racism vow
- Sorenstam to return to LPGA Tour for Gainbridge tournament
- Bond for officer who fatally shot Andre Hill reduced to $1M
- Serbia leader says nation among top in Europe in vaccination
- Punished by Democrats, Greene consolidates support at home
- A quirky Presidents Day sale: Washington's hair, JFK sweater
- ACLU challenges Trump-era rule on behalf of asylum seekers
- Canada to require negative COVID test at land border Feb 15
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Senate panel advances EPA nominee; GOP slams Interior pick
- Election of new chair portends change at US Postal Service
- Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy
- Klint Kubiak moves up to Vikings OC after dad's retirement
- Queer online series meets eager Russian LGBTQ audience
- Boeing lands few orders but delivers 26 Max jets to airlines
- Heat guard Avery Bradley on COVID-19: 'I was really nervous'
- Police say multiple people have been shot at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, northwest of Minneapolis
- MLB players to wear electronic tracers, face discipline
- Australian Open's hard quarantine 'took a toll' on players
- Analysis: NFL hopes for normality in 2021, starting at draft
- Donald Trump's second impeachment trial opens in the Senate, first for an ex-president
- UK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to 1st child, a baby boy
- Police say one person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic
- Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained
- White House budget chief nominee apologizes for past tweets
- Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist pleads guilty to vaccine tampering
- Safety investigators: Pilot's poor decisions blamed in California helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others
- Northwestern set to meet Purdue at Wrigley Field next season
- Deer native to India starve to death amid drought in Hawaii
- UK says post-Brexit relations with EU bumpy amid border woes
- Lying on arrival could mean 10 years in prison in England
- In contested sale, Christie's sells pre-Hispanic artifacts
- Age-old question: Can 62-year-old Cope win again at Daytona?
- Giving 1st and 2nd doses at once complicates vaccine effort
- Big Ten moves men's tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis
- Draghi nets wide support to lead Italian government, for now
- Jill Biden promises free access to community college
- Arkansas panel rejects ban on '1619 Project' in schools
- Construction starts on disputed $1B electricity corridor
- Di Maria doubtful for PSG match at Barça in Champions League
- LA Angels sign utilityman Phil Gosselin, OF Juan Lagares
- Servania 2nd American this week to join Austria’s St. Pölten
- Bournemouth into FA Cup quarters for 2nd time in its history
- Hunter's knee surgery gives Hawks yet another medical hurdle
- Turkey unveils space program including 2023 moon mission
- Penguins hire Hextall as GM, Burke as director of hockey ops
- Blue Jackets C Mikko Koivu retires during 16th NHL season
- Wolves' Beasley gets 120-day sentence for gun threat
- AP Interview: Villa's Neil Taylor mentors UK Asian players
- Stevie Wonder awarded Israel's prestigious Wolf Prize
- 6N: O'Mahony banned for 3 games after red card against Wales
- Georgia attorney general won't reassign cases against police
- Facebook steps up vaccine misinfo efforts. Will it work?
- Fox News leader signs new contract, no ‘pivot’ planned
- Cognizant sets standard with marketing money in PGA and LPGA
- Independent examiner sought in NRA mismanagement allegations
- Tar Heels sorry for breaching COVID-19 protocols
- Tahar Rahim breaks out in Guantanamo drama ‘The Mauritanian’
- Super Bowl reaches game's smallest TV audience since 2006
- From fight to Fox: NASCAR rivals play nice as TV teammates
- Brewers sign veteran pitcher Zimmermann to minor league deal
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Texas death row inmate dies after diagnosed with COVID
- Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Authorities say 5 patients were wounded in Minnesota clinic attack and were taken to hospitals
- Hanesbrands, Simon Property rise; Carrier, Jack Henry fall
- Rebuilt Suns on a roll, climbing in Western Conference
- Sportbooks say pre-Super Bowl push for new customers scored
- Wilson relishes honor, but football concerns remain in focus
- Baltimore officials release report on prosecutor's travel
- Dem Sen. Manchin asks Biden to reverse Keystone XL rejection
- Australia, New Zealand introduce Super Rugby rule changes
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Cincinnati, Xavier hoops fans compete to leave largest tip
- 8 minority jail officers allegedly kept off Chauvin's guard
- Twitter posts strong Q4 results as user base, revenue jumps
- Woman suing Trump asks court: Toss his legal-shield claim
- California panel urges changes to reduce criminal sentences
- Juventus reaches Italian Cup final after 0-0 draw with Inter
- 'Wizard of Oz' remake planned with 'Watchman' director
- Dream's Montgomery retiring following 11-year WNBA career
- Colorado officers fired over photos reenacting neckhold used on Elijah McClain before his death won’t get jobs back
- Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast
- Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated
- OF Adam Duvall agrees to 1-year contract with Marlins
- Senate votes that Trump impeachment trial is constitutional, even as most Republicans vote against proceeding
- Chris Archer finalizes 1-year, $6.5 million deal with Rays
- UN urges foreign fighters and mercenaries to leave Libya
- Real Madrid wins postponed match to move closer to Atlético
- Business Highlights
- Giants quarterback Alex Tanney retires after 9 NFL seasons
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Lyon extends streak with 5-1 win over Ajaccio in French Cup
- KKK member sentenced for driving into crowd of protesters
- Michigan GOP leader calls Capitol riot a 'hoax from day one'
- Virgin Obit in deal to launch satellites for Polish company
- Cishek inks minor league deal with invite to Astros spring
- Police 'unlawful assembly' powers come under fire in Oregon
- Tsegay sets new world indoor record in 1,500m
- Judge: No media protection for blogger, must reveal sources
- Oscars shortlist includes ‘Collective' and ‘MLK/FBI'
- Chase sues Virginia GOP over gubernatorial convention plans
- Pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, Rays go to salary arbitration
- Redshirted rosters: No. 2 Baylor benefits from extra years
- Argentina's Velez suspends players charged with sexual abuse
- Phil Rollins, who led Louisville to 1956 NIT title, dies
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's lawyers and the Constitution
- 2nd man charged with flying drone near pre-Super Bowl events
- United Way Worldwide CEO Gallagher resigns amid turmoil
- 'Super Bowl,' Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' top weekly ratings
- French soccer league asks gov't for financial rescue plan
- Attorneys challenge Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan approval
- Hack exposes vulnerability of cash-strapped US water plants
- 'Wonder Woman' star Gadot showcases women of wonder in doc
- American forward Llanez returns to US from Heerenveen
- Notre Dame secures program's second-ever win at Duke, 93-89
- Arkansas lawmaker censured for swearing at colleague
- Navy commanders address two racist incidents on West Coast
- MATCHDAY: Manchester City takes winning streak to Swansea
- Sheriff: Arrest in Black teen's disappearance and death
- Trial highlights: history lessons, Trump tweets and more
- Reich adds Mawae, Milanovich to revamped coaching staff
- FBI launches probe after Alabama inmate activist injured
- California lawyer charged with bilking investors of $4.5M
- GOP senator flips on impeachment trial, rips Trump lawyers
- Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company
- Column: A shot for Kamaiu Johnson, a boost for minority tour
- Coronavirus: EU chief says bloc was 'too late' on vaccine approvals
- El Salvador opposition proposes president's removal
- Brazil's Globo replaced as Formula 1 broadcaster
- Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid on leave after crash
- The Latest: Serena Williams, Djokovic headline Day 3
- Senate schedules confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland
- Hospital spokeswoman: One person shot at Minnesota medical clinic has died
- Lost in fog: Kobe copter crash highlights danger for pilots
- KAMPOS Expands into South Korea & Strengthens Its Sustainable Mission Internationally
- Team UK, Luna Rossa set for America's Cup challengers final
- Taipei to provide foot traffic indicator for city's popular attractions
- Salesforce won't force workers to go into office post-COVID
- Herd of calves stroll Indiana highway after escaping a farm
- Impeachment trial goes blue, forcing network language calls
- Trump never conceded he lost, but his impeachment lawyer did
- Venezuelan migrants welcome new Colombian protection measure
- Petty, No. 11 Alabama hold off South Carolina 81-78
- Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat
- GEODIS Charters Tonnage to Alleviate Container Capacity Shortage on Asia-Europe Trade
- Syracuse sweeps season series with N.C. State, 77-68
- Andreescu’s comeback stalls with loss at Australian Open
- Kyle Busch streaks past Elliott, Blaney to win Busch Clash
- S.F. Holding and Kerry Logistics Network Announce Strategic Investment and Cooperation
- Linkflow Capital: 52% of Singapore SMEs Were Able to Access Financing in 2020
- Coverage of virus, racial reckoning win DuPont awards
- Grant scores 32, Pistons beat Durant-less Nets 122-111
- Bellator MMA promotion moving exclusively to Showtime
- Divide on Syria again blocks U.N. Security Council action
- Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
- Bobrovsky shines as Panthers edge Red Wings 2-1
- Michigan St. edges Penn St. 60-58 behind Henry's 20 points
- Trump, GOP senators balk at legal team's debut performance
- Arkansas ends 8-game losing streak to Kentucky, 81-80
- A look at what quarantine is like in Olympic-host Japan
- Pippen lifts Kent St. past Bowling Green 71-67
- Pakistan: Top court bars execution of two mentally ill prisoners
- Oilers' offense comes from defensemen in 3-2 win over Sens
- UN urges Somali leaders to quickly agree on elections
- Australian court rules terrorists can be imprisoned longer
- Heat dig deep, hold off Knicks 98-96 to sweep home-and-home
- MLB opens harassment hotline after Porter, Callaway scandals
- Mavs owner Cuban stops playing national anthem at home games
- Indonesia Sriwijaya Air crash: Jet throttle was 'stuck,' finds probe
- More than 100 Financial Services Firms Hit with DDoS Extortion Attacks
- Jones scores 24, No. 13 Texas outlasts Kansas State 80-77
- Auburn snaps 3-game skid beating Vanderbilt 73-67
- Curry leads Warriors to 114-91 victory, ending Spurs' streak
- US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
- Taiwan’s TSMC to set up US$186 million R&D center in Japan
- Suter scores winner as Blackhawks edge Stars 2-1 in OT again
- Bishop leads No. 19 Creighton past cold-shooting Hoyas 63-48
- No. 14 West Virginia sweeps No. 7 Texas Tech with 82-71 win
- Russia orders arrest of top aide to Alexei Navalny
- Nembhard scores 20; TCU rallies late to beat Iowa St. 79-76
- No. 14 West Virginia sweeps No. 7 Texas Tech with road win
- Taiwan drama 'A Sun' makes Oscars shortlist
- Stamkos, Joseph lead Lightning past Preds 6-1 for 6th in row
- 1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
- Nze, Thompson double up to send Butler past St. John's in OT
- Today in History
- InfraGuard brings Automated Cloud Managed Services to Singapore in partnership with Cloud Comrade
- In Biden's early days, signs of Trump-era problems at border
- Report: Colombia failing to protect human rights defenders
- NTSB report: Pilot felt pressure to fly Kobe Bryant to game
- Cambodia begins vaccination campaign against COVID-19
- AP PHOTOS: Dragon dance ban saddens Manila residents
- Greenbriar Alberta Solar Update
- Clubhouse app shows Chinese people's willingness to talk taboos
- Asian stocks advance after Wall St ends winning streak
- Lillard has 36 and Portland downs Orlando 106-97
- Biden to visit a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil
- What to Watch: Democrats to argue Trump alone incited mob
- Embiid helps 76ers pull away late for 119-111 win over Kings
- Hack exposes vulnerability of cash-strapped US water plants
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's lawyers and the Constitution
- Rep. Jamie Raskin links impeachment with personal tragedy
- Taiwan's Foxconn teams up with GyroGear to produce gloves for people with Parkinson’s
- Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over trial
- Lindholm's late goal lifts Flames past Jets 3-2
- Toyota profits up amid solid recovery from pandemic fallout
- Whitecloud scores late, lifts Vegas to 5-4 win over Ducks
- Mitchell scores 36, leads Jazz to 122-108 win over Celtics
- Virus dims Carnival joy and commerce on a New Orleans street
- Sharks score late, then sink Kings 4-3 in shootout
- Israel's ultra-Orthodox reject criticism, defy virus rules
- Dems attempt to push through school funding, wage increase
- Wawrinka wastes big lead, loses another Australia 5-setter
- Security Operations Teams Get Relief from Alert Overload with the Trend Micro Vision One Platform
- Taiwan reports two COVID cases imported from Myanmar, Indonesia
- Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence
- Chinese spacecraft nearing Mars, world's 2nd in 2 days
- 9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
- Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
- Poland: Media goes offline for 24 hours to protest ad tax
- South Africa will give the unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to front-line health care workers starting next week
- South Africa scraps AstraZeneca vaccine, will give J&J jabs
- Asia-Pacific Countries Dominate Agility Emerging Markets Logistic Index
- Hey ref, how was breakfast? Unique season forges new bonds
- A look back at the Bucs' impressive run to Super Bowl title
- Wheels only, please: Iran marks 1979 revolution anniversary
- The Latest: Japan will begin giving COVID vaccine next week
- Oregon plays at Arizona in Pac-12's marquee game this week
- Surging virus in French African outpost reveals inequalities
- Indonesian investigators say malfunctioning automatic throttle could have led to crash of Sriwijaya Air jet last month
- Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
- Lost a job or income? Don't lose access to key tax credits
- Officials: Explosions in Kabul kill 2, wound 5
- Pakistan hopes to carry test form into T20s against SAfrica
- Mondia powers new Ufone Gaming Portal in Pakistan
- Lockdowns weigh on German beer sales, hurt small brewers
- Venus finishes Australian Open loss on injured ankle, knee
- Investigators: Throttle problem suspected in Indonesia crash
- Office workers in New Taipei win NT$1 million in scratch game
- Free entry at south Taiwan’s Shoushan Zoo until March
- Twitter suspends more India accounts amid free speech debate
- ROYAL CANIN®: Pets Need Proper Diet Post Neutering
- Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts
- Merkel, state governors to decide on lockdown extension
- From rom-coms to murder: Hugh Grant is enjoying the darkness
- Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
- Eiffel Tower needs blowtorch for ice as snow blankets Europe
- Australian Open on Thursday: Ash Barty, Kenin in 2nd round
- 80% of Companies in Philippines to Maintain or Increase Employment Headcount in 2021: Survey
- Independent Polish media black out coverage to protest tax
- Chef to Taiwan's de facto US ambassador has mastery recognized
- US EB-5 program's independent route for Hongkongers – New Biden administration makes immigration reform its top priority
- Pakistan suspends winter ascents after 3 climbers go missing
- 8 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing publisher
- EU chief: Bloc was late, over-confident on vaccine rollout
- French government seeks to set age for sexual consent at 15
- Brewer Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs after pandemic losses
- 2 more bodies found six weeks after Norway landslide
- Ghana suspends parliament amid a surge in COVID-19 cases
- Chicago Teachers Union approves deal with nation’s third-largest school district to return to classrooms amid pandemic
- EU lawmakers OK $815 billion recovery program
- Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class
- EU top official regrets 'mistakes' over vaccine export gaffe
- Kazakh woman involved in Xinjiang rape claim flees to US
- Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban
- Nature’s Superfoods Singapore Offers Organically-grown Products That Are Affordable and Accessible
- EXPLAINER: What is Clubhouse, the buzzy new audio chat app?
- Report: Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny's wife, in Germany
- World's biggest shipper reports rebound in business
- Atletico-Chelsea match in Champions League moved to Romania
- Famed medieval Bayeux Tapestry goes online - every thread
- R&A has 'cautious optimism' that British Open will go ahead
- UN agencies press EU over rising migrant pushback cases
- Keep faith in democracy, Taiwan president tells Hong Kongers in new year message
- Shaq's historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire
- Edmunds compares 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition
- Saudi state TV: Yemeni rebel attack targeting Abha airport has set a civilian plane on fire; unclear if anyone hurt
- Princess Leonor, heir to Spanish throne, to study in Wales
- I stopped spending for a month, and you can too
- European Parliament passes €672.5 billion COVID recovery fund
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire
- Street protests continue against Nepal's prime minister
- Resurgent virus slows recovery at Coca-Cola
- Police in Europe bust gang hijacking celeb phones, arrest 10
- EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan
- Bangladesh: When will authorities clean up their act?
- Hollywood actors finalize takeover of Welsh soccer club
- GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic
- Coast Guard rescues 3 Cubans stranded on island for 33 days
- 26 rescued from ice floe in Lake Superior off Minnesota
- Facing invasive lizard dilemma, Taiwan tries a different tack
- Turkey says 2-state solution only option for divided Cyprus
- Opinion: The Holocaust and Poland's good reputation
- AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots
- Myanmar coup: Biden slaps sanctions on military leaders
- Clark to become first female CEO of US Chamber of Commerce
- Chinese orbiter-rover enters Mars orbit, becoming 2nd spacecraft to arrive at red planet in 2 days
- GOP's Josh Mandel joins race for open Senate seat in Ohio
- Bangladesh 'upbeat' for 2nd test vs West Indies
- Global Forecast-Asia
- NBC will air opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics live
- US consumer prices up 0.3% in January, led by energy spike
- Czech PM views Serbia's mass vaccination campaign
- Wait a minute: Postponements test skiers' patience at worlds
- Powerful undersea quake hits north of New Zealand
- History of abuse for Mexican police unit in migrant massacre
- Greece: Protest gets heated ahead of campus policing vote
- Pandemic shakes up Olympic gymnastics qualification
- Gazans hope for vote after years of Hamas rule, isolation
- Finns in snowshoes create temporary artwork on golf course
- Alabama set to carry out its first execution during pandemic
- 20 UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali
- Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert
- The Latest: Goggia struggles to accept she's missing worlds
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- AP Exclusive: Man recounts torture in Maduro's Venezuela
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Man who killed 2 in Wisconsin had long criminal history
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- German children suffer from psychological issues in pandemic
- 'Emaciated' survivors hint at worse in Ethiopia's Tigray
- Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go's nominated for Rock Hall
- Central Europe leaders focus on vaccination, nuclear energy
- Germany mum on letter offering gas aid if US drops sanctions
- President Joe Biden administration to review US China policy
- AstraZeneca, German firm to try speeding vaccine delivery
- PGA Tour Schedule
- QB Heinicke re-signs with Washington for $8.75M over 2 years
- CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
- Thai police arrest 10 activists at pro-democracy rally
- Georgia prosecutor opens criminal investigation after Trump call to state election official asking him to find votes
- South Dakota governor plans to delay medical pot law a year
- Georgia prosecutor probes efforts to influence election
- Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey
- Germany mulls shape of memorial to Polish victims of WWII
- Russia wants Navalny ally arrested abroad; Lithuania refuses
- WHO expert group recommends use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- North Dakota man sentenced for attack aboard cruise ship
- 2017 NASCAR champion Truex signs extension with Joe Gibbs
- Family: Leading Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul released from prison after nearly 3 years
- Tests await Heat, who open longest road trip since 2009
- Report: Racist Virginia laws are gone, but inequities linger
- 'Like the wind': US skier Johnson aims to follow Vonn
- NFL carousel will spin soon, and not just for quarterbacks
- Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist released from prison
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Nun named to voting position at Vatican praises 'brave' pope
- Monaco beats Grenoble in French Cup for 8th straight win
- 'Judas and the Black Messiah' makes personal impact on cast
- More Texans turnover: Team president resigns after 20 years
- Appeal hearing postponed for American imprisoned in Russia
- Germany to let citizens store ID cards on smartphone
- Uganda eases social media curbs, but Facebook still off
- Dutch govt offers gesture of appreciation to Srebrenica vets
- Migration through Panama resumes after pandemic lockdown
- Spielberg wins Genesis Prize for films, philanthropy
- Unmuted lawmaker calls colleague vulgar name during hearing
- Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol 'hoax' comments
- LVMH to put Fenty fashion collection on pause
- Wallace sends Jordan to top of scoring pylon at Daytona 500
- Call me maybe? Nervous Israelis fear a Biden snub
- Sexton unhappy about French doc's comments about concussions
- The Latest: Prosecutors trace Trump's inflammatory rhetoric
- Nestle unit to open meal delivery hub in Georgia, hiring 250
- Kansas tax-cut fight revives memories of past GOP experiment
- Biden says US will sanction military leaders, family members behind Myanmar coup
- Russian Jehovah's Witness sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison
- Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup
- Twins finalize $13M contract with DH Nelson Cruz
- Germany to extend virus lockdown until March 7, with earlier reprieve possible for schools, hairdressers
- Phillies finalize $28M, 2-year deal with Didi Gregorius
- Pebble Beach holding tournament without fans, celebs, buzz
- Report: TikTok sale pushed by Trump is shelved
- Rangers sign former NL All-Star RHP Foltynewicz for 2021
- Nursing home protections limit families who want to sue
- Italian populists dither over support for Draghi government
- Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam
- Ancient shell horn can still play a tune after 18,000 years
- Ex-Clemson QB Lawrence to have surgery before NFL draft
- Blart Your Engines: James stars in new Netflix NASCAR comedy
- Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations
- George Wallace Jr. slams campus removal of father's name
- Phillies agree to minor-league deals with Kintzler, Joyce
- German drug firm to pay $50M in US purity case at India site
- Liberty get Howard, Samuelson to Storm, 1st pick to Dallas
- No sign of Grand Slam drought ending soon for American men
- Toyota to add electric, plug-in hybrid vehicles next year
- Doc films about Demi Lovato, Tom Petty headline SXSW 2021
- Powell stresses commitment to full employment and low rates
- Florida gov takes aim at media for Super Bowl virus coverage
- Governor: Transgender athletes will 'destroy women's sports'
- Bill would allow firing of striking West Virginia teachers
- Budget deficit totals record $735.7 billion through January
- Sudan’s new Cabinet sworn in amid protests over dire economy
- United: Small electric aircraft will zip people to airports
- Jets hire former RB/KR Leon Washington as ST assistant
- Attorney's cat filter faux pas brings instant internet fame
- IAEA: Iran has started producing uranium metal
- Audit raises concerns about wildfire risks at US nuclear lab
- Man City into FA Cup quarters with record 15th straight win
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Did someone say impeachment? Biden avoids wading into debate
- AUTO RACING GLANCE: Hamlin tries for history at Daytona 500
- Super Bowl champion Buccaneers celebrate with boat parade
- Priest in Vatican youth seminary trial denies abuse claims
- Texas to pay Young $100,000 in new special assistant job
- Soccer players pressure Instagram to do more to stop racism
- Breeders' Cup won't allow race-day Lasix in qualifying races
- Review: An essential portrait of a family in ‘Minari’
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- The Latest: Hartford women's basketball done for the season
- Opposition calls on Haitians to 'rise up' as strife deepens
- Chasing a repeat: Elliott out for 2nd straight NASCAR title
- Louisiana governor at odds with Biden over oil, gas policy
- College soccer's jumbled season gets restart
- Fairleigh Dickinson names France first volleyball coach
- Mavs' Cuban relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy
- Sidearm reliever O'Day guaranteed $3.15M with Yankees
- Spanish federation to probe Pique's criticism of referees
- Flag football league giving women's champs same prize as men
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Biden, Xi discuss human rights, trade in first call
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Twitter, Under Armour rise; Alteryx, Assurant fall
- Board reaches tentative deal to lower Puerto Rico debt
- AP Source: Broncos to release CB A.J. Bouye after 1 season
- Tennessee: FBI raid no excuse for not filing campaign report
- Front-office situation settled, Penguins press forward
- Biden administration asks Supreme Court to uphold health law
- Review: Potent history in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Who are you? Tiny NASCAR teams have slim chance at Daytona
- Miami man pleads guilty to using Covid loan for Lamborghini
- 2 Iowa assistant coaches leaving; lineman passes on 5th year
- Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen's sales to NAACP
- Now-adult in same-sex custody battle seeks removal from suit
- Tigers agree to minor league deals with Nunez, Garcia
- Fox News gives satirist Greg Gutfeld a weeknight talk show
- Tokyo Olympics head Yoshiro Mori to resign over sexist remarks — reports
- Atalanta beats Napoli to reach cup final against Juventus
- Feds fight release of woman in pink hat during Capitol riot
- BC-US--Index, US
- Berger gets 3rd triple-double this season for Indiana women
- Former executive pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
- Copa del Rey: Sevilla beats Barcelona in Messi's 900th game
- American midfielder Aaronson scores 1st goal for Salzburg
- Honduras investigates police in case of murdered student
- Survivor of bus-train crash killed in shootout with deputies
- No. 1 South Carolina looks to get back to winning ways
- Uber's 4Q loss narrows, raising hopes for pandemic recovery
- MLS delays season opener until April 17
- Is one day a week enough? Biden's school goal draws blowback
- Billy Conigliaro, Bosox 1st pick, Tony's brother, dies at 73
- Business Highlights
- Arkansas Senate panel advances near-total ban on abortions
- NHL takes big stride on data and analytics with Amazon deal
- Pistons center Jahlil Okafor has surgery on left knee
- Myanmar protesters march for sixth consecutive day
- El Salvador opposition reverses proposal to oust president
- NBA says 1 player has tested positive for virus in past week
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Spithill ready for heavyweight sailing showdown vs Ainslie
- Bears hire former Packers DC Pettine as defensive assistant
- Domenech fired by Nantes after winless spell in charge
- MATCHDAY: Chelsea faces second-tier Barnsley in FA Cup
- Lions add Jett Modkins, DeOn’tae Pannell to coaching staff
- The Latest: Temperature rising for Day 4 at Australian Open
- AP promotes Daisy Veerasingham to COO
- Trial highlights: Harrowing footage, focus on Trump's words
- New riot video shows Officer Goodman point Romney to safety
- Film, TV maker Joss Whedon faces 'Buffy' actor abuse claims
- Hustler publisher Larry Flynt dies at 78
- NY allows stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment
- Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reaches 3rd round at Australia Open
- Fox abruptly cuts off impeachment manager during testimony
- Albert Almora and Mets finalize $1.25M, 1-year contract
- White House names SolarWinds response leader amid criticism
- 'Cycling for a Free Tibet' campaign takes off in Taiwan
- Indiana hands Northwestern 10th straight loss, 79-76 in 2OT
- Morris, No. 22 DePaul women hold off St. John's 81-76
- Bowman, Byron give Hendrick sweep of Daytona 500 front row
- UN: Bring home kids from Syria with possible extremist links
- Biden has first call as president with Xi Jinping, presses China leader on trade, human rights
- Grimes scores 29 points, No. 8 Houston beats South Florida
- A 1st for Rogers: She reaches 3rd round at Australian Open
- Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
- Biden in call with China's Xi raises human rights, trade
- No. 19 West Virginia women beat Kansas, win 11th straight
- Columbus-Real Esteli, Portland-Marathon in CONCACAF Champs
- Raptors hit 19 3-pointers in 137-115 rout of the Wizards
- Yesufu, Murphy lift Drake over Northern Iowa 80-59
- Wisconsin women take down No. 12 Ohio State 75-70
- Tahvanainen carries Bradley past Valparaiso 76-52
- Brad Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Rangers 3-2
- Taiwan's 'cat warrior' sends China new year greetings, tells it to back off
- Gilbert scores 17; Wade's dunk helps Wichita State beat UCF
- N Korea's Kim orders legal supervision over economic plan
- Smith, Jean-Baptiste lead Chattanooga over Wofford 78-66
- South Korea celebrity suicides put spotlight on gender inequality
- Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over Texas A&M-CC 80-68
- Monroe carries Sam Houston State past SE Louisiana 79-61
- West Indies win toss and will bat vs Bangladesh in 2nd test
- Kyrie Irving has 35 points, Nets use defense to rout Pacers
- Cork scores 23 to carry Western Carolina past VMI 74-72
- Doncic, Mavericks rally in 4th for 118-117 win over Hawks
- Old Dominion tops Charlotte in OT on last-second basket
- NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 4-2
- US demands Turkey release philanthropist Osman Kavala
- Miller scores 16 to carry George Mason past Fordham 77-45
- Bruins beat Rangers in OT; NHL-leading Leafs top Canadiens
- Gayman lifts Abilene Christian over Houston Baptist 88-59
- Hervey lifts Missouri State over Southern Illinois 65-53
- Anderson leads Grizzlies' 3-point spree in win over Hornets
- Johnson, Lyons carry Nicholls State past Lamar 76-71
- Clippers beat Timberwolves 119-112, spoil Towns' return
- Luka Doncic has triple-double, Mavs beat Hawks 118-117
- Countries curb diplomatic ties, weigh sanctions on Myanmar
- EU predicts economic rebound amid COVID restrictions
- Reports: Mori to resign Tokyo Olympics over sexist remarks
- Pacific islands' alliance – how China is using rifts to its advantage
- Alvarez scores 23 to lift Mercer over Samford 77-70 in OT
- Chicago begins return to classrooms after bitter union fight
- Australian Open Results
- Brown carries The Citadel past East Tennessee State 79-71
- In rural Myanmar, residents protect police who reject coup
- Digital siege: Internet cuts become favored tool of regimes
- UK man convicted in policeman's death leaves Bali prison
- Defending champion Sofia Kenin loses in second round at Australian Open
- China's drone army a growing regional threat
- Taiwan to receive Moderna vaccine in May or June
- Gregg scores 15 to lift Northwestern St. over UIW 68-67
- LaVine scores 46 points, Bulls hit 25 3s to beat Pelicans
- Millsap scores 22, Nuggets rout Cavs to end 3-game skid
- Gina Carano fired from 'Mandalorian' after social media post
- Premier says Taiwan has obtained 20 million COVID vaccine doses
- Benintendi goes to Royals in 3-team trade
- Goodwin leads Saint Louis over Rhode Island 67-60
- President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
- Today in History
- Study: Smaller cars may be why crashes injure women more
- Mars mission inspires growing fan base back in China
- Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial
- Trump can't hang on to lawyers after false election claims
- GOP attacks Dems' $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill from all angles
- Trial highlights: Harrowing footage, focus on Trump's words
- Did someone say impeachment? Biden avoids wading into debate
- 'Distressing and emotional': Senators relive horror of riot
- Biden in call with China's Xi raises human rights, trade
- 'Overwhelm the problem': Inside Biden’s war on COVID-19
- 'Overwhelm the problem': Inside Biden’s war on COVID-19
- India chides Twitter for not complying with blocking orders
- Alabama set to become 1st state to execute an inmate in 2021
- Greenbriar to Moderate Clubhouse Discussion on Real Estate Investing with World Famous Real Estate and Capital Market Investors
- Suns rally to beat Bucks 125-124 despite Giannis' 47 points
- LeBron leads Lakers past Thunder again in OT, 114-113
- Timeline: Yemen war began in 2014 when Houthis seized Sanaa
- Despite Biden's push, a difficult road to peace in Yemen
- Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker wins battle against ties
- Why is the Pakistani government cracking down on NGOs?
- Ethnic minorities join big crowds protesting Myanmar coup
- Schakel lifts San Diego St. over San Jose St. 77-55
- Russia: Free mass coronavirus vaccinations and an ice pop to boot
- At 39, Feliciano Lopez is not just showing up, he's winning
- NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
- In UK, roving teams bring COVID-19 vaccine shots to homeless
- Deegan ready to move on from slur and shine in NASCAR
- Asian shares mostly gain after Biden speaks with China's Xi
- Belarus: Lukashenko hints at leaving but 'not today'
- Midyear enrollees seize chance to play with free eligibility
- AstraZeneca says 4th-Q earns triple on cancer drugs sales
- The Gubble opens: G League's bubble season begins
- Biden says Pentagon to review strategy toward China
- How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?
- The Latest: Women’s super-G to open worlds on sunny day
- Taiwan reports 1 COVID case imported from France
- Iran's Guard begins ground forces drill near Iraqi border
- 'We'll be left without families': Fear in Ethiopia's Tigray
- Chinese spacecraft enters Mars orbit, two days after UAE's 'Hope' probe
- 3 Turkish soldiers killed in clashes in northern Iraq
- Britain's 'Kent' coronavirus variant will sweep the world: UK genetic surveillance chief
- Hustler founder and First Amendment battler Larry Flynt dies
- The Latest: Merkel says Germany didn't act quickly enough
- Australian Open: Djokovic faces American Fritz in 3rd round
- Animal behavior academy opens in Taipei
- Geneticist debunks China's frozen food theory on Covid origin
- Women's rights activist charged for role in Polish protests
- EU hopeful for firm economic growth despite virus challenges
- How a leading anti-Trump group ignored a crisis in its ranks
- Pakistan successfully test fires surface-to-surface missile
- Shell to speed up emissions cuts, says oil output peaked
- Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge
- Belarusian leader vows to defeat foreign-backed 'rebellion'
- 6N: Ford back, front row overhauled by England for Italy
- Champagne, red wine and Mass on tap for nun's 117th birthday
- Myanmar protesters gather in Japan against coup at home
- Defender Jules Koundé is Sevilla’s latest discovery
- English soccer heads ask Zuckerberg, Dorsey to act on racism
- Taiwan thanks Biden after he raises concerns in call with Xi
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Norway deports truck driver for not using snow chains
- African nations still encouraged to use AstraZeneca vaccine
- AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
- Italian federation investigates Conte and Agnelli spat
- India, China begin troop withdrawal from contested border
- Family, Friends demand justice for slain Lebanese publisher
- English football chiefs call out Facebook, Twitter CEOs over online abuse
- Gut-Behrami wins elusive gold in worlds opener, Shiffrin 3rd
- Bale's homecoming at Tottenham proving a major letdown
- South Africa wins toss, elects to field in 1st T20
- In Athens, Turkey foes plan regional alliance
- Portuguese firefighters get jabs as virus deaths stay high
- Official apologizes to woman hit by rubber bullet in protest
- Turkish health workers start getting 2nd anti-COVID-19 shots
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Austin police fatally shoot man who held child amid standoff
- WHO, EU launch vaccine rollout program in 6 ex-Soviet states
- 3 North American river otter pups born at Zoo Miami
- Families of detainees detail a vision for justice in Syria
- US jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high
- Chile hires Lasarte as coach ahead of World Cup qualifiers
- Berlin festival announces this year's competition film slate
- Bahrain 2011 protest report goes offline before anniversary
- A subdued year for Germany's Carnival, thanks to the virus
- 6N: North out as Wales change 5, Scotland change 3
- India, China begin troop withdrawal from contested border
- Diocese in Minnesota settles abuse claims for $21.5 million
- UK, EU meeting in bid to calm post-Brexit trade turbulence
- Denmark charges seven with attempted terrorism
- American forward Matthew Hoppe is bright light for Schalke
- Kraft Heinz sells Planters brand to Hormel Foods
- Big move: Small stocks roar after years of getting trampled
- TikTok signed as 4th Chinese sponsor of soccer's Euro 2020
- Desperation grows in battered Honduras, fueling migration
- European deep freeze serves up fun, frustrations and danger
- Pirates sign veteran catcher Wolters to minor league deal
- Buehler, Dodgers avoid arbitration with $8M, 2-year deal
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Van Gogh SENSES & Give Gift Boutique launched 2021 Valentine's Day bouquets
- Loelling leads skeleton title race, Uhlaender contending
- Libya's interim leader arrives in key eastern city
- Romanian officials face lesser charge in PSG-Başakşehir case
- Pileup shuts down Texas road; icy weather in store for many
- Congo officials confirm 2nd death from Ebola in the east
- Bayern midfielder Müller out of Club World Cup with virus
- Guatemala mom waits 2 decades for trial in daughter's murder
- PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury
- 7 Negro Leagues recommended for major league status
- 3 arrested in Germany, Denmark in alleged attack plot
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive
- NL East teams at the start of spring training
- NL Central teams at the start of spring training
- NL West teams at the start of spring training
- Autoworkers face dimmer future in a new era of electric cars
- Austin FC signs Argentina's Pochettino as designated player
- US agency cancels Trump policy on conservation purchases
- UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter to her estranged father
- GOP's Tenney, who won House seat by 109 votes, is sworn in
- The Latest: Biden says minds may change at impeachment trial
- Mexico president warns against false claims of open US doors
- Kriechmayr confirms favorite status with worlds super-G gold
- Raptors to keep calling Tampa home for rest of season
- Turkey: 9 detained over student protests against new rector
- UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan's privacy
- Fort Worth police say 5 dead in massive pileup on icy Texas interstate involving as many as 100 vehicles
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Takeaways from 2020 coaching changes
- England without injured Archer for 2nd test against India
- AP source: Cubs agree to to 1-year deal with OF Marisnick
- US distances itself from Trump attempts to ban WeChat
- Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
- Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder
- The Latest: Another Florida men's basketball game postponed
- Yad Vashem concerned over Polish case against researchers
- Kosovo jails ethnic Serb for killings during 1998-99 war
- Jags unveil Meyer's 30-person staff that has NFL experience
- Blue Jackets activate G Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve
- Germany to reinstate border controls over virus variant
- AP source: David Phelps agrees to $1.75M deal with Blue Jays
- White House names generals targeted by Myanmar sanctions
- AL Central teams at the start of spring training
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- AL West teams at the start of spring training
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Threatened French teacher offered top-level state protection
- AL East teams at the start of spring training
- Bombardier to end Learjet production, cut 1,600 jobs
- F1 teams approve qualifying changes, engine freeze
- Gunmen kill 5 Afghan police escorting UN convoy near Kabul
- Vatican charity, Aid to Church in Need, hit by abuse claims
- High school group relaxes soccer rules on religious headwear
- Biden hopes infrastructure can bridge partisan divide
- Brexit: UK, EU vow to address Northern Ireland issues after 'frank discussion'
- Rockets from Afghanistan kill boy in Pakistan, wound 7
- Nantes hoping new coach Kombouare can stave off relegation
- Serbia says it's ready for Russian vaccine production
- New trial in ex-football hero's killing can't be for murder
- After gov blasts trans athletes, Senate GOP tepid on ban
- Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe
- Spokesman: Muslim youth kills Ahmadi physician in Pakistan
- Paraguay's 2nd division soccer players improvise to survive
- Myanmar sanctions: US steps insufficient, Suu Kyi supporters say
- Epstein warden now running new prison despite ongoing probe
- Kimball to run 2 Indianapolis races with Foyt's team
- 'There's bigger things': Shiffrin is just fine with bronze
- Israeli commander says Hamas has amassed vast arsenal
- MLB season slated to start with Yankees-Jays, Tigers-Indians
- Oklahoma-West Virginia tops a Big 12 slate missing Baylor
- EU urges Ukraine to speed justice reform, battle corruption
- 2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting
- Titans coach Mike Vrabel adds pair of offensive assistants
- Ivy League allows senior athletes to play as grad students
- CBO expects $2.3 trillion deficit before Biden relief plan.
- Autoworkers face uncertain future in an era of electric cars
- Staggering Spartans struggling with play of point guards
- Populist party backs Draghi as Italy's new PM in online vote
- Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network debuts January 2022
- Vanderbilt wraps up football staff, hiring cornerbacks coach
- Latest rail plan would put tunnel under Long Island Sound
- Ben Gamel, Indians agree to minor deal, adds to outfield mix
- Fear of COVID-19 vaccine grows in Brazil's remote Amazon
- Court won't delay extradition of 2 nabbed in Ghosn's escape
- Chicago schools reopen doors after tough union fight
- Judge denies new arrest warrant for 18-year-old accused of killing 2 during Wisconsin protest
- Biden decree ends 'emergency' that Trump used to build wall
- Big 12 releases 2021 conference football schedule
- Bayern Munich beats Tigres 1-0 to win Club World Cup
- Federal utility gives raise to CEO that Trump had criticized
- AP FACT CHECK: The senator and Trump's misdialed phone call
- Blackhawks lose D Connor Murphy, F Andrew Shaw to injuries
- Conference tournaments still on schedule despite concerns
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Joe Biden, Angela Merkel to address special Munich Security Conference
- South Africa's Ramaphosa urges support for vaccination drive
- F1 driver Alonso recovering after cycling accident
- Navalny staff say police searching his Moscow headquarters
- 49ers fill out coaching staff after Saleh's departure
- Race to vaccinate older Americans advances in many states
- Bruins postpone O'Ree honors until '22 so fans can be there
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- ABC News to air newsmagazine on the Black experience
- White House says it will defer to CDC on reopening schools
- Springsteen wouldn't take breath test, court papers say
- Valparaiso will look for new team after dropping Crusaders
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Cold case: Gut-Behrami gets worlds gold in chilly ceremony
- Burt Reynolds' remains find home at Hollywood cemetery
- HUD reverses Trump policy, bans gender identity housing bias
- UAE sheikh's investment in Israeli soccer club put on hold
- Biden tours Maryland lab that developed COVID-19 vaccine
- Lasting legacy: Earnhardt's death saved lives, forced change
- New virus rules in Norway rule out winter sports hosting
- Ludacris is cooking in the kitchen on new streaming show
- Lasting legacy: Earnhardt's death saved lives, forced change
- Officials offer $4.5M settlement over Alton Sterling's death
- 5 linked to Kansas City metro chapter of Proud Boys arrested
- Zillow, Kraft rise; Molson Coors, Spirit Airlines fall
- Greg Bird agrees to minor league deal with Rockies
- Alex Morgan back with US national team, daughter in tow
- Feds: Man charged in riot suggested bringing weapons by boat
- AP Was There: Earnhardt killed in 2001 Daytona 500 crash
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Wizards to rest scoring leader Beal for 1st time this season
- Vikes hire DBs coach Scott, Zimmer pal Guenther as assistant
- Dodgers introduce Trevor Bauer with 3-year deal
- Georgia: Potential vote fraud case handed to prosecutors
- American Platek family buys Italian Serie A club Spezia
- Club World Cup Champions
- Plane slides off taxiway at Pittsburgh Airport; no injuries
- Disney 1Q profit falls but beats expectations due to Disney+
- AP source: NHL adding game-day rapid COVID-19 testing
- Recent finalists Saint-Etienne, Rennes lose in French Cup
- Levante holds Athletic to 1-1 draw in Copa del Rey semifinal
- Chick Corea, jazz great with 23 Grammy Awards, dies at 79
- Law firm details sexual misconduct by global ministry leader
- Virus outbreak cancels whooping crane count in Texas
- Tennis, everyone? Participation up 22% in 2020, survey says
- Records: Over 9,000 coronavirus patients in New York were released from hospitals into nursing homes under state order
- AP: Over 9,000 virus patients sent into NY nursing homes
- Chelsea, Southampton reach FA Cup quarterfinals
- C Bryan Holaday agrees to minor league deal with D-backs
- Trial highlights: 'We were invited' and a quick defense
- Saleh retains ST coordinator Boyer on Jets staff
- Business Highlights
- Charges dropped for officers seen shoving Buffalo protester
- Report: Nicaraguan government closing spaces for opposition
- North Carolina man accused of threatening Biden over phone
- Coyotes fire assistant general manager Steve Sullivan
- Jones, No. 4 N.C. State women roll past Clemson 86-65
- Tensions rising: NHL multigame series ratchet up animosity
- Jonathan Villar finalizes $3.55M, 1-year deal with Mets
- Zahui B. signs with Sparks and Williams heads to Las Vegas
- New video captures pepper-sprayed girl's wait for EMTs
- Terrorist's mother sentenced for shredding planning document
- Team New Zealand ponders taking next America's Cup abroad
- Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump
- Rutgers women win 2nd straight after 8-game break
- Lawsuit: Donor involved in Texas AG's home renovations
- Russia 'ready' to break ties with EU if sanctions imposed — Lavrov
- Honduran-born US citizen settles lawsuit over jailing
- MATCHDAY: Leipzig needs win to stay close to leader Bayern
- 'We are dying in here': 911 plea cues human trafficking hunt
- Rusty Avs return after week away due to COVID protocols
- Report faults landing of Southwest jet that overshot runway
- Brandon Bass joins USA Basketball for AmeriCup qualifying
- Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young fined $20,000 by NBA
- Man pleads guilty to driving through crowd at Jones rally
- Cantlay ties course record with 62 and leads at Pebble Beach
- Halos give Jon Jay minor league deal, spring training invite
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Late rally lifts Minnesota past No. 24 Purdue, 71-68
- Filly dies at Golden Gate Fields, 2nd fatality in 2 weeks
- Russia's Alexei Navalny faces more jail time in slander case
- Taylor leads Austin Peay over UT Martin 71-50
- Chargers' Staley rounds out staff by hiring 16 coaches
- Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears' father
- China bans BBC World News
- Bailey scores 21 to lift Pacific past Portland 84-57
- Singer Ricky Martin joins efforts to build Pulse memorial
- The Latest: Serena Williams has afternoon match on Day 5
- Hillmon, Brown lead No. 12 Michigan women past Purdue 62-49
- AP source: OF Hamilton, Indians agree on minor league deal
- China bans BBC news broadcasts in apparent retaliatory move
- Utah wins 76-75, Cal misses 1 of 2 FTs with 0.7 seconds left
- Almirola wins first qualifying race for Daytona 500
- Belarusian Sabalenka advances to 4th round in Australia
- Roberts lifts Georgia St. past Georgia Southern 79-75
- Cuban official asks Biden's gov't to reconsider sanctions
- Review: Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo go on a beach romp
- DOJ: Anti-government 'boogaloo' members charged in Kentucky
- Morris sees opportunity in taking over Rams' No. 1 defense
- Evans, Smith help No. 3 Louisville women top Georgia Tech
- Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures
- 5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
- Caldwell, No. 24 Georgia women beat Auburn 74-54
- Kansas wins 2nd straight after getting left off AP poll
- Patterson, No. 20 Kentucky pull away from Lady Vols 71-56
- Wright leads balanced Colorado over Stanford 69-51
- Burns Jr., Corbin carry Winthrop past Radford 80-64
- Lincoln Project to launch outside probe amid new revelations
- Flowers scores 18 to carry South Alabama over Troy 73-70
- Tokyo Olympics: Mori to leave but gender issue remains
- Russia clashes with US and West over conflict in Ukraine
- Victoria state government bans spectators from Australian Open for 5 days because of new COVID-19 restrictions
- Panthers beat Lightning 5-2 to open 2-game set
- Inside Europe 12.02.2021
- Ty Dillon suffers heatbreak at Duels, misses Daytona 500
- Ojeleye scores career-high 24, Celtics down Raptors 120-106
- Penguins top Islanders 4-3 on Crosby's shootout goal
- Mount St. Mary’s comeback tops Long Island-Brooklyn 66-60
- Townsend leads No. 17 Zag women to 16th straight, top USF
- Jimmy Butler has triple-double, leads Heat past Rockets
- No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown
- Owens scores 27 to carry Montana past Weber St. 80-67
- Pacers snap 4-game skid with 111-95 win over Pistons
- No secrets between America's Cup challenger finalists
- Semi Ojeleye helps Celtics roll past Raptors, 120-106
- St. Francis (N.Y.) beats St. Francis (Pa.) 70-67
- Whitfield leaner lifts Campbell past USC Upstate 72-71
- Connor Hellebuyck makes 41 saves, Jets beat Senators 5-1
- Arizona holds off Oregon State 70-61
- Minor leads Merrimack over Central Connecticut 62-46
- Blue Jackets use 4-goal third period to beat Blackhawks 6-5
- Harrison carries ULM over Louisiana-Lafayette 72-66
- Jacksonville St. defeats E. Illinois 76-64
- Australian city Melbourne begins 3rd lockdown due to cluster
- Smith makes 38 saves for 40th shutout, Oilers beat Canadiens
- Australian Open Results
- 17 Taiwanese companies win Golden Bull Award
- Fabbro's late goal lifts Predators over Red Wings, 3-2
- Myanmar: UN rights body spotlights human rights violations
- Oregon beats shorthanded Arizona State 75-64
- Crosby scores in shootout to lift Penguins past Islanders
- Achiko establishes a joint venture with PT Indonesia Farma Medis for the production and distribution of its test platform for Covid-19 in Indonesia
- Carter carries SIU-Edwardsville past Tennessee Tech 81-63
- Sheppard scores 25 to lead Belmont past E. Kentucky 92-74
- Myanmar's military: A state within a state
- Dungee helps No. 18 Arkansas women hold off Mississippi St.
- Cool, Porter carry Idaho State in romp over Idaho 69-43
- Broome lifts Morehead St. over Tennessee St. 79-66
- Ballard scores 17 to carry Fresno St. past Air Force 69-63
- Staal and Aho pace Hurricanes in 5-3 win over Stars
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- Today in History
- U.S. Supreme Court maintains injunction saying Alabama can not execute inmate without his pastor present
- Germany to reinstate border controls with Czech Republic and Austria
- Mobley brothers power No. 20 Southern Cal past Washington
- Mobley brothers carry No. 20 USC past Washington, 69-54
- Alabama execution cancelled after injunction maintained
- Myanmar coup leader: 'Join hands' with army for democracy
- After Democrats' visceral presentation, Trump team on stage
- What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver impeachment defense
- AP PHOTOS: A look inside a modern COVID-19 'field hospital'
- Boise St. tops UNLV 78-66; Rice ties Dye with 213th win
- Mississippi Senate: Ban transgender athletes on female teams
- Kopitar, Kings start and finish strong to pummel Sharks 6-2
- Trump returns to spotlight in trial — but not on his terms
- Comtois scores in 3rd as Gibson, Ducks blank Vegas 1-0
- Lawyer who defended Trump accustomed to political disaster
- Flames hand Canucks 6th straight loss in series opener
- West Indies 325-6 at lunch vs Bangladesh, 2nd day, 2nd test
- Amazon faces biggest union push in its history
- Taiwan's US envoy meets senior State Department official for first time under Biden
- Attacks on older Asians stoke fear in Bay Area's Chinatowns
- Attack on Pakistani post kills 4 soldiers, 4 militants in NW
- Yoshiro Mori says he is resigning as president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.
- Lillard scores 30 as Blazers down 76ers 118-114
- Chinese TV features blackface performers in New Year's gala
- Bonton has 26, Washington St holds off UCLA 81-73
- Australia report says make Google and Facebook pay for news
- Stock indexes wobble as investor caution offsets optimism
- Pandemic takes a toll on exhausted UK funeral directors
- Portugal's relief at falling COVID-19 cases tempered by fear
- Taiwan’s Gogoro Network powered through innovative solutions
- China bans BBC news broadcasts in apparent retaliation
- Tornado hits Turkish town, injuring 16 people
- Taiwan confirms US citizen as new imported COVID case
- COVID: Bangladesh's textile industry hit hard by pandemic
- Australian Open: No fans as Nadal, 3 U.S. women eye 4th Rd
- Taiwan's Hsieh advances to round of 16 at Australia Open tennis
- Spain: Catalan vote to test pandemic's impact on separatism
- 'I am a child!' Police pepper spray shows kids not exempt
- US should team up with allies to strengthen Taiwan's defenses: Council on Foreign Relations
- North Carolina at No. 9 Virginia highlights ACC weekend
- BC-GLF--Pebble Beach Scores
- Aussie sailor could be going for cousin's job on SailGP boat
- Explosion destroys supermarket building in southern Russia
- India's top court takes up social media content
- UK economy shrinks 9.9%, biggest annual decline on record
- Woman gives birth outdoors in freezing temps in Germany
- Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
- Syracuse soph Quincy Guerrier emerges as key cog for Orange
- Racism row: China state TV under fire over blackface stunt
- How can art industry thrive post-pandemic?
- Fourteen arrested in Denmark, Germany for planning attack
- Microsoft president backs Australian proposal to make tech pay for news
- CureVac: EU vaccine regulator begins review of German-made jab
- District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
- Lindsey Vonn: I wanted to end my career at Cortina worlds
- The Latest: European nations help Portugal with outbreak
- Bayern forward Serge Gnabry out with thigh muscle tear
- Pakistan agrees to play extra T20 in South Africa
- UN rights body trains spotlight on Myanmar following coup
- EU aims to release virus recovery fund billions by summer
- Russia ready to cut ties if EU ups sanctions, diplomat says
- Hundreds rally in Nepalese capital for women's rights
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 2/15/2021
- US announces plans for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico to be released in US while cases proceed
- Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League
- Some asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico to be allowed in US
- Czechs in chaos with political infighting amid virus surge
- U.N. Security Council, states should consider Myanmar sanctions: rights envoy
- Mario Draghi formally accepts invitation to be Italy's PM
- Chinese TV features blackface performers in New Year’s gala
- F1 driver Alonso has successful operation on fractured jaw
- Frontex: Protecting the EU's external borders at any cost?
- US gun maker Colt bought by Czech company
- Singer fined by German court for son's stage performance
- EXPLAINER: Japan's latest Olympic controversy
- Turkmenistan's president appoints his son deputy PM
- Kosovo early vote amid pandemic, stalled Serbia talks
- Court: Nigerian farmers can sue Shell in UK over pollution
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Explosions in Indian fireworks factory kill 11, injure 34
- Thiem halts The Nick Kyrgios Experience at Australian Open
- The Latest: Skiers criticize men's downhill course at worlds
- Arctic blast puts Europe's homeless, travelers in peril
- Heart-shaped art brings love, hope to virus-ravaged hotspots
- Myanmar draft cybersecurity law adds to protests over coup
- EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
- UN: Over 2 million Yemeni children may starve in 2021
- 6N: France picks Penaud and Jelonch for Ireland game
- Ethiopia confirms rapes 'without a doubt' in Tigray conflict
- WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
- Man charged with shooting guard at Virginia federal facility
- UN: Burkina Faso on brink of protracted humanitarian crisis
- windeln.de SE: windeln.de launches WeChat Mini Program in China
- Chicago teen police impersonator arrested again as adult
- Global Forecast-Asia
- European Tour adds new golf tournament in Kenya
- The Latest: Trump impeachment trial shifts to his defense
- Huawei takes HSBC to UK court for docs in extradition fight
- Djokovic says he has torn muscle after Australian Open win
- Fake German heiress released from prison in fraud case
- Review: A star-making lead performance in 'The Mauritanian'
- Int'l Criminal Court member states to elect new prosecutor
- Biden views Valentine's Day decorations on WH lawn
- Teen's Civil War reenacting chicken found in Alabama
- Chinese vaccine will pull Hungary ahead of EU, PM says
- Portugal gets more European help as virus deaths remain high
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- For her directorial debut, Robin Wright found ‘Land’
- NBA Leaders
- UK boss of KPMG quits after slamming staff COVID complaints
- Black hospital faces vaccine mistrust from unlikely source
- English Standings
- Report: Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates have been freed
- Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- 18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico
- Vaccine delay in North Macedonia stirs political tension
- AP Interview: French government to tackle child abuse issue
- Watt, Texans 'mutally' agree to split in more team upheaval
- Investigating Trump a big early move for Atlanta's new DA
- Bayern signs American teen Che on loan from FC Dallas
- Hermann rallies for 3rd straight women's skeleton title
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Merkel says German vaccine centers will be full by April
- Prosecutors refile charges against officer in summer protest
- Leicester defender Justin out for season with ACL injury
- Tennessee man leaves $5 million to pet border collie
- Pakistan Navy hosts multinational exercise in Arabian Sea
- India: Killing of Hindu man sparks online outrage
- No Instagram ban for racial abuse of Swansea player Dhanda
- Viral Vegas: Deaths jump, tourism slumps amid long pandemic
- Belarus to hold constitutional vote in less than one year
- Riot video spotlights mob's focus on stopping Biden win
- France recommends 1-shot vaccine for people who had virus
- Sign of inequality: US salaries recover even as jobs haven't
- Aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Democrats administration worried nursing home data would "be used against us"
- Cuomo administration 'froze' over nursing home data requests
- Hendrick hesitant to change Bowman's engine before 500
- Appeals Court won't delay ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
- Olympic powerbroker to go on trial in Geneva in forgery case
- 2021 Minor League Teams List
- Ex-Nissan boss' accused smugglers seek Supreme Court's help
- Virunga National Park announces 1st gorilla birth of year
- 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway
- Spanish court rules to extradite broker to Venezuela
- Deputies: Man proposes using rings stolen from other lover
- Austin police chief announces retirement after 30 years
- Baseball Hall cancels traditional ceremony, moves indoors
- Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
- Expected top pick Lawrence throws for Meyer, NFL teams
- PSG has no plans for injured Neymar to be treated in Brazil
- Minor leagues get a reset with 120-team regional alignment
- Twin brothers Mike and Maurkice Pouncey retire from NFL
- CDC to release new guidance telling schools how to reopen
- Air travelers to Canada to isolate at hotels starting Feb 22
- Mourinho says Bale's social media post a 'contradiction'
- AP source: Panik agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Biden: Governors and mayors need $350 billion to fight COVID
- Penske material: Cindric earning his keep as season arrives
- WHO chief warns of complacency as global virus cases drop
- MLB cuts spring training travel, drops college opponents
- Policeman gets suspended jail term over migrant child death
- 'Your helmet whistles' through Cortina's Tofana Schuss
- White House aide suspended for threatening reporter
- Drivers competing in the 2021 Daytona 500
- Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi tells Italy’s president he has secured support to form new government.
- Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights
- Draghi says he has enough support to form Italy's new govt
- Tyler Herro out of virus protocols, cleared to play for Heat
- Stars had slumps like this in their run to Stanley Cup Final
- Arizona and Northern Arizona reach 10-year scheduling deal
- Police emphasize clampdown on crowds as Mardi Gras nears
- Dodgers acquire INF Sheldon Neuse, P Gus Varland from A's
- Computer malware fraudster gets 2 years in prison
- The Latest: Ontario's 2 AHL teams cleared for home games
- Free agent infielder Holt agrees to minor deal with Rangers
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Man charged with threats to politicians, media personalities
- Professor quits after posing as female immigrant on Twitter
- 6N: Italy say 'main opponents are not England but ourselves'
- Algerian president returns home after virus-linked operation
- Two for two: Injury-hit Norway fields reduced downhill teams
- Argentina great Hernan Crespo to coach Brazil's Sao Paulo FC
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Sheriff's office offers Valentine's Day 'special' for exes
- Ravens CB Smith unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint
- Nebraska Sen. Sasse bets political future on opposing Trump
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Dwayne Johnson has 'surreal' look back in TV's "Young Rock"
- Biden will try to close Guantanamo after 'robust' review
- Fan favorite Iditarod musher Zirkle retiring after '21 race
- UN says one of the 28 peacekeepers wounded in Mali has died
- Maryland lawmakers move ahead with first tax on internet ads
- No. 8 UCLA beats Utah 69-58 behind Onyenwere's 25 points
- Oregon QB Tyler Shough announces intention to transfer
- Marlins acquire reliever Floro from Dodgers for 2 pitchers
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- S. Prestley Blake, co-founder of Friendly's, dead at 106
- Sharks return from long trip for 1st home game in 11 months
- Pentagon approves 20 more COVID-19 vaccination teams
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Newell Brands, Amicus fall; HubSpot, Cognex rise
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Capitol rioter dubbed 'Doobie Smoker' to remain jailed
- Balkans: Are geopolitics getting in the way of COVID-19 vaccines?
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump team glosses over his Jan. 6 tirade
- Leipzig warms up for Liverpool by beating Augsburg 2-1
- Hall of Famer Jordan set for biggest leap yet into NASCAR
- Census: No redistricting data until end of September
- Twins finalize $6.25M contract for new closer Alex Colomé
- No. 3 Michigan hopes to shake off rust after long layoff
- BC-US--Index, US
- Santi Mina nets 2 as Celta beats Elche 3-1 in La Liga
- German Summaries
- German Results
- After yearslong separation, Sharpton files for divorce
- Former teammates Usman, Burns fight for a title at UFC 258
- Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table
- Diversity group calls Jags' hiring of Doyle 'unacceptable'
- Religion and the death penalty collide at the Supreme Court
- Atlanta United signs Argentine midfielder Santiago Sosa
- Georgia governor urges Biden to block battery maker penalty
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Bengals wrap up coaching changes with new WR assistant
- Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at site of Floyd arrest
- Colorado judge maintains charges for Dane accused in fire
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Burk scores 36 to lead IUPUI past UIC 89-69
- Denny Hamlin seeks historic 3rd straight Daytona 500 victory
- Business Highlights
- Leeds manager Bielsa testifies in bid for damages from Lille
- Fritz scores 18 to lift Canisius over Quinnipiac 74-67
- Boston College-Georgia Tech game moved back a day
- Trial highlights: Trump grievances and the word 'fight'
- Court: Universities can be sued over cancer gene mix-up
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Right-hander Ben Heller released by New York Yankees
- Nomar Mazara, Tigers finalize $1.75 million, 1-year contract
- Court rules against Arkansas' Israel boycott pledge law
- A fight or a 'fight'? In impeachment, a clash about context
- Mount St. Mary's beats Long Island 64-46
- All eyes turn to GOP senators as impeachment nears vote
- Spieth takes another step with a 67 to lead at Pebble Beach
- St. Francis (Pa.) tops St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-66
- Viral and vital, college gymnasts finding their voice
- Biden administration to undo Medicaid work requirements
- Reward offered in search for person of interest in Yale case
- Pitcher Mike Soroka and Braves argue salary arbitration case
- Report: Police granted clinic shooting suspect gun permit
- MATCHDAY: Man City hosts Tottenham; Barcelona plays Alaves
- Franklin's double-double leads No. 25 Missouri State women
- Warren scores 25 to lift Hampton past Presbyterian 62-57
- Amazon sues NY attorney general to stop virus probe
- Falcons hire former Texans executive Olsen as senior VP
- General Motors settles with California for $5.75M
- Dodgers could defer money if Bauer opts out after 2021
- Phillies to defer $9.5M of $28M in Gregorius' 2-year deal
- A multimedia impeachment trial: Video takes center stage
- Hill scores 25 to lead Longwood over Gardner-Webb 78-71
- ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance: Bloomberg
- Martín Pérez finalizes $5M, 1-year contract with Red Sox
- Myanmar coup: Neighborhood groups block night arrests
- Williams busts out of slump, No. 2 UConn beats Georgetown
- Veteran GOP strategist resigns from board of Lincoln Project
- JeanLouis, Junior Joseph carry Iona past Manhattan 85-67
- Williams helps No. 2 UConn women beat Georgetown 64-40
- Akuchie lifts Youngstown State over Purdue Fort Wayne 84-70
- The Latest: Day 6 underway at Australian Open without fans
- India: Fireworks factory explosion kills at least 19
- UN welcomes US revocation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists
- Kinsey carries Marshall over Middle Tennessee 107-79
- Jefferson carries Green Bay over Northern Kentucky in OT
- Preston leads Liberty past North Florida 73-61
- 1 in custody after mystery 911 human smuggling call in Texas
- Germany says troops may stay longer in Afghanistan
- Carter lifts Murray State past SE Missouri 80-60
- Jones scores 20 to carry Stetson past Kennesaw State 74-61
- Manjon lifts UC Davis over Long Beach State 68-66
- Charleston Southern beats High Point 69-68
- MTA brings celebrity voices to NYC transit announcements
- No fans as Svitolina advances at Australian Open
- Jets hire Scarnecchia, who has ties to 2 NFL video scandals
- Jackson scores 30 to lift UTSA over FAU 84-80
- Green scores 18 to lift UCF past Tulane 53-49
- AP source: Chicago Cubs, RHP Jake Arrieta agree to reunion
- Fire destroys part of Paul Newman's camp for ill children
- VCU holds on for 67-64 win over Saint Bonaventure
- Campbell tops South Carolina Upstate 64-49
- Officials: Federal agents fatally shoot man in Florida
- Randle, Knicks outmuscle Beal-less Wizards in 109-91 win
- Rozier scores 41 points, Hornets beat Timberwolves 120-114
- Reid carries Merrimack past Central Connecticut 72-52
- Falden scores 14 to carry Winthrop over Radford 55-47
- Taiwan's handling of pandemic proves to be foreign talent draw
- Lofton carries Louisiana Tech over UAB 70-58
- DeRozan leads Spurs to strong start, 125-114 win over Hawks
- Love scores 21 to lift Wright St. past Milwaukee 92-81
- Italy: Ex-EU bank chief Mario Draghi sworn in as PM
- Chance of rain forecast for north Taiwan throughout Lunar New Year vacation
- Williams leads CS Bakersfield over UC San Diego 76-71
- Pickett lifts UC Riverside past UC Irvine 86-65
- Halak, Ritchie lead Bruins past Rangers 1-0 for 5th straight
- Doncic, Williamson hit career highs as Mavs top Pels 143-130
- James scores 26 to lead Jacksonville over Lipscomb 66-60
- Leonard scores 33 as Clippers beat Bulls 125-106
- Doncic scores career-high 46 points, Mavericks beat Pelicans
- Daley leads UMass Lowell past Albany 79-71
- New York seeks dismissal of NRA bankruptcy case
- Rhodes wins Truck Series opener with first Daytona victory
- Bradshaw leads Bellarmine over North Alabama 66-64
- Bey scores 30, hits 7 3s to lead Pistons past Boston 108-102
- Simms, Honor's late 3 help Clemson beat Georgia Tech 74-72
- China holiday train travel down nearly 70% amid restrictions
- India wins toss, will bat 1st in 2nd test against England
- No. 10 Arizona women beat Washington State 60-51
- Embattled Jacksonville Jaguars strength coach Chris Doyle resigns, hours after diversity group blasted hiring
- Australian Open Results
- Spear, Cheeks lift Robert Morris past Oakland 88-82 in 2OT
- Jackson scores 25 to lead Akron over Miami (Ohio) 83-76
- McKissic scores 29 to lift Kansas City over Omaha 62-52
- Carius scores 27 to lead W. Illinois over Denver 75-69
- Faulk scores twice, Blues beat Coyotes 4-1 in unique series
- Bassey leads Western Kentucky over Rice 77-71
- Blues beat Coyotes 4-1 in Game 5 of marathon series
- Today in History
- Hamlet lifts North Texas over Southern Miss 65-49
- Gobert, Jazz beat Bucks 129-115 for 6th straight win
- Dosunmu gets hot late, No. 6 Illinois tops Nebraska in OT
- As impeachment trial ends, GOP senators face big decision
- Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
- Jokic helps Nuggets rally to beat Thunder 97-95
- Luna Rossa beats Team UK to lead Prada Cup final 2-0
- Vucevic scores 42, Carter-Williams helps Magic beat Kings
- Employers turn to middle-aged workers as Taiwan population ages
- Taiwan records incursion by Chinese warplanes on 2nd day of Lunar New Year
- Trent has 26 points, Blazers rout Cavaliers 129-110
- Davis propels Lakers past Grizz 115-105 for 7th straight win
- Trump's speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote,
- As impeachment vote draws near, McConnell revealing little
- Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Dixie St. 87-72
- Graves, Nickelberry carry Buffalo past W. Michigan 86-54
- Bangladesh in trouble early on 3rd day, 2nd test vs WIndies
- Omier lifts Arkansas St. over UALR 73-62
- Japan: Strong earthquake hits Fukushima
- Davis outduels Patton as Detroit tops Cleveland St. 89-83
- Boum scores 22 to lead UTEP past FIU 75-59
- Trammell leads Seattle over New Mexico St. 83-72
- Portland St. routs Simpson University (CA) 99-66
- Rescue operations triple as more Taiwanese travel in mountains
- Tensions high as mass protests in Myanmar enter second week
- Davenport scores 12 to lead Cincinnati over Temple 71-69
- Luna Rossa wins "trade-off" to open challenger series final
- Sow, McLaughlin score 14 apiece, Hawaii beats UCSB 59-50
- Some Europeans get choosy about which vaccines they want
- Australian Open: Day 7 features Serena, other Slam winners
- Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
- Party in a pandemic: NASCAR fans power through at Daytona
- Gender identity bill divides Spain's feminists, left-wing
- Djokovic skips practice; scheduled to play Raonic at night
- Analysis: Texans self-destructing with each bad move
- Taiwan's Hsieh ousted at Australian Open women's doubles
- Cover that red nose! Circus festival adapts to virus rules
- Food delivery services in Taiwan surge due to COVID pandemic
- Australian Open goes quiet as lockdown keeps crowds away
- 'Notre Dame de Paris' set to play two cities at once in Taiwan
- Suicide bomber detonates near Somalia's presidential palace
- The Latest: Marsaglia to open women's downhill at worlds
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- Rainfall brings no relief to drought in central, southern Taiwan
- US charges son in civilian Navy staffer's killing in Bahrain
- Annong River Bikeway in Taiwan's Yilan provides safe haven for exercise
- The Latest: Oxford University testing vaccine in children
- EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel
- Russian track president steps aside over government job
- Ractopamine spells trouble for DPP
- Poland's ruling coalition member opposes new media tax
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Thai protesters face off against police
- Northeast Taiwan likely to see traffic jams until 11 p.m.
- Draghi takes helm in Italy, focused on pandemic recovery aid
- Dutch get their skates on in Amsterdam before the thaw
- Police: Intoxicated driver struck and killed Dallas officer
- China refused to provide WHO team with raw data on early COVID cases, team member says
- Iran state TV: fuel tanker explodes at Afghan-Iran border
- U.S. Senate acquits Trump in impeachment trial
- Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing unit in India
- Earthquake shakes Armenia's capital
- South Africa wins toss and bowls vs Pakistan in 2nd T20
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Myanmar's Premier League fans join team opposing army's coup
- For Parkland seniors, high school years bookended by tragedy
- The Latest: Senators await closing arguments in Trump trial
- Birmingham jail logs with MLK signatures up for sale
- Jorge Almirón resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche
- 5 found dead after stabbings, fire at house in Germany
- Riding high: Suter wins downhill for her 1st gold at worlds
- Mets' Lugo needs elbow surgery, will miss start of season
- Slumping Liverpool collapses in 3-1 loss at Leicester in EPL
- Japan Meteorological Agency says magnitude 7.1 earthquake has shaken the northeastern coast near Fukushima
- AP source: Senate Republican leader McConnell tells colleagues he'll vote to acquit Trump in impeachment trial
- Strong earthquake shakes Japan's northeastern coast
- ICE nearly released sex abuse convicts despite Biden memo
- English soccer at breaking point over abuse on social media
- Breaking down the tax implications of PPP loans
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- Lauded early in pandemic, Cuomo now panned on nursing homes
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Virus-muffled Mardi Gras hits New Orleans' party-loving soul
- Democratic prosecutors ask Senate to subpoena a House Republican for 'corroborating evidence' about Trump's actions
- Atlético wins 2-1 at Granada to resume title march
- Humphries in contention midway through monobob title race
- Senate votes to consider witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment case, potentially extending trial
- Imprisoned ex-FBI agent who worked with Bulger seeks release
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Thailand's pro-democracy protesters clash with police
- US Coast Guard searching for 6 boaters off the Florida coast
- The Latest: Czech cross-country races canceled
- In Nevada desert, a technology firm aims to be a government
- England 41, Italy 18
- Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error
- Mets include Tim Tebow on virus-limited spring roster
- Facing a Grand Slam great: Dream come true? Big loss? Both?
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Brazil governors seek own vaccine supplies as stocks run low
- Dortmund's Bundesliga slump continues in 2-2 with Hoffenheim
- German Results
- German Summaries
- 6N: May's spectacular try helps England beat Italy 41-18
- As new variants spread in France, some want a 3rd lockdown
- Suit settled in fatal road rage shooting by NYPD officer
- Burnley end winless streak with easy victory at Palace
- First batch of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Lebanon
- Foggy goggles: Johnson loses sight of downhill podium
- Human festivities scrapped, Rio's Carnival goes to the dogs
- Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers
- Senate reaches deal to skip witness testimony in Trump impeachment case, allowing trial to proceed
- Closing arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial as Senate speeds toward final vote
- Blue Jackets activate D Zach Werenski off injured reserve
- NFL alumni group updates its playbook to address money game
- 6N: Scotland ;prop Fagerson sent off against Wales
- AP source: LHP Hill, RHP McHugh agree to deals with Rays
- Jay Bruce agrees to minor league contract with Yankees
- Cyprus: Anti-corruption protest draws water cannon, arrests
- Ligety moves up retirement from skiing due to bad back
- Rain washes out NASCAR's final practices for Daytona 500
- Gilles Moretton is new president of French Tennis Federation
- Wales 25, Scotland 24
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Gonzaga, Baylor top NCAA committee's initial rankings
- 6N: Wales beats 14-man Scotland 25-24 for 2nd straight win
- Probe into Dakota Access protest continues 4 years later
- US Supreme Court clears way for extradition of father, son accused of sneaking ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan
- Ready to retire? Kurt Busch leaves NASCAR fans guessing
- Surprise silvers: Germany shines with 2 medals at ski worlds
- Bulgaria: Nationalists honor pro-Nazi general with flowers
- High court denies accused Ghosn smugglers' bid to stay in US
- Insigne ends penalty hoodoo as Napoli beats Juventus 1-0
- Cunningham's 15 lead No. 23 Oklahoma St. past Kansas St.
- No. 22 Loyola Chicago races past Drake, 81-54
- Liddell's 19 points power No. 4 Ohio St over Indiana 78-59
- Klopp concedes EPL title after another Liverpool collapse
- Pair of avalanches kill 3 mountain climbers in Slovenia
- Cole scores season-high 24 to lead UConn over Xavier 80-72
- Gray, Barnes lift No. 17 Florida State past Wake in OT
- Smith, Hankton lead Chattanooga past The Citadel 70-66
- Matt Harvey agrees to minor league contract with Orioles
- Burk scores 34 as IUPUI earns sweep of UIC 88-81
- Gundogan scores twice again as Man City beats Tottenham 3-0
- Frederick K.C. Price, founder of Black megachurch, dies
- Maxwell, Pippen lead Vandy past Mississippi State 72-51
- Walker scores 36, Northeastern tops Towson, Coen earns 250th
- A bleak Valentine's Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines
- Enough senators have cast 'not guilty' votes to acquit Donald Trump of impeachment charge, incitement of insurrection
- Senate acquits former President Donald Trump of inciting riot at US Capitol, ending impeachment trial
- 7 Republicans vote to convict Trump at Senate trial, most impeachment defections ever from a president's party
- Conway scores 22 to carry VMI over Samford 85-56
- Water rights activists worry about sale of Poland Spring
- Kentucky hangs on to snap four-game losing streak 82-80
- AP source: D-backs adding IF Asdrubal Cabrera on 1-year deal
- Trump welcomes impeachment acquittal, says his movement 'has only just begun'
- No. 23 Jackrabbit women go 11 for 11 in 2nd, roll by ORU
- Oh, say can you see: 5-year-old’s anthem version goes viral
- Egypt: Archaeologists unearth ancient beer factory in Abydos
- Duarte's 3 lifts Oregon to 63-61 win over Arizona
- Jordan set to make NASCAR debut with Wallace at Daytona 500
- After voting to acquit, McConnell condemns Donald Trump and calls him ‘practically and morally responsible’ for riot
- Jasper leads College of Charleston past Elon 71-53
- 7 Republicans vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial
- Brandon scores 17 to lead Canisius over Quinnipiac 89-70
- Jones scores 19 to lead No, 13 Texas over TCU 70-55
- Girard leads balanced Syracuse past Boston College 75-67
- LSU pulls away late, wins easy over No. 16 Tennessee 78-65
- Bile, Blair carry Georgetown over Butler 78-63
- Coyotes' Larsson suspended 2 games for illegal check to head
- Belgian hotels pitch Valentine stays for 'knuffelcontacts'
- Wieskamp-led No. 15 Iowa routs Michigan State 88-58
- Flaherty, Soroka win in salary arbitration, Yarbrough loses
- Slawson scores 16 to lead Furman past W. Carolina 88-70
- Social justice at NASCAR's forefront as new season begins
- Cool scores 22 to carry Idaho St. past Idaho 64-58 in OT
- Butler scores 20 to lift Holy Cross past Boston U. 82-65
- Pato signs 1-year contract with MLS's Orlando City
- Plowden lifts Bowling Green past Toledo 88-81
- 2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks
- Villa has 'keeper Martinez to thank at Brighton in 0-0 draw
- UK's Johnson: Vaccines worldwide takes a 'colossal mission'
- Cooks scores 24 to lead NJIT over Hartford 67-57
- Reaves lifts No. 12 Oklahoma over No. 14 WVU 91-90 in 2OT
- PSG moves into first place with narrow win as Lyon loses 2-1
- American forward Aron Johannsson signs with Lech Poznań.
- Ashley Judd describes how she 'nearly lost' her leg in Congo
- Lewis scores 20 to lift James Madison over Hofstra 93-89
- Wilson sparks a 2nd-half surge, Kansas tops Iowa St. 64-50
- Groves, Meadows lead E. Washington over Montana St. 85-69
- Rowell carries California Baptist past Sacramento St. 83-71
- Suns keep rolling, top 76ers 120-111 for 5th straight win
- Jacobs, Hamilton lead Kent St. past N. Illinois 80-58
- Love scores 29 to carry Wright State past Milwaukee 92-82
- Allegri scores 16 to lead UNC Greensboro past Mercer 77-74
- Tkachuk scores with 8.2 seconds left, Senators beat Jets 2-1
- Vermont tops Stony Brook 86-78 in return from COVID pause
- Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach
- Defense shines as Old Dominion beats Charlotte 64-45
- West lifts Marshall past Middle Tennessee 96-85
- No. 14 USF women return after month absence, beat Tulsa
- Goodwin lifts Saint Louis over Fordham 68-40
- Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas brace, warn of winter storm
- Trump remains dominant force in GOP following acquittal
- Trial highlights: Acquittal, anger and a curve ball
- Kosovo heads to polls in early election
- Burns, Cummings carry Colgate past Army 84-74
- Late eagle from the fairway stakes Spieth to lead at Pebble
- Small carries Texas St. over Texas-Arlington 79-68
- Jaworski carries Lafayette over Loyola (Md.) 97-94 in 3OT
- Williams scores 16 to lead Louisiana Tech past UAB 69-64
- Golden Knights' 3 PP goals spoil Sharks home debut, 3-1
- Arraignment set for Alabama teen accused of killing family
- Jackson scores 20 to carry UTSA past FAU 86-75
- Sharks fall to Knights in first home game in nearly a year
- BC-GLF--Pebble Beach Scores
- Panoam leads North Dakota past South Dakota 85-76
- Rodgers scores 27 to lift Kennesaw St. over Stetson 83-75
- Brewer's career-high 30 leads ETSU past Wofford 71-49
- MATCHDAY: Man U needs win over West Brom to stay in touch
- The Latest: Djokovic, if fit, and Serena highlight schedule
- Japan: More than 120 injured in strong Fukushima earthquake
- White House: Press aide resigns day after suspension for sexist, threatening comments to reporter
- Balance key as No. 17 Gonzaga women top Santa Clara 67-50
- Johnson, Harper push No. 25 Rutgers past Northwestern, 64-50
- Carter's 20 points sends Norfolk St. past Morgan St.
- Pepper lifts UC Davis over Long Beach St. 78-76 in OT
- White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
- Hamlet leads North Texas over Southern Miss 68-56
- Ngumezi lifts Jacksonville St. past SIU-Edwardsville 80-60
- Clay carries Tennessee Tech past E. Illinois 80-67
- Iorio lifts South Alabama over Troy 58-51
- Biden White House seeks to turn page on Trump
- Gayman lifts Abilene Christian past Texas A&M-CC 83-55
- McGhee scores 22 to lead Liberty over North Florida 80-60
- Wilson lifts Louisiana-Lafayette past ULM 88-72
- Faulkner lifts N. Kentucky over Green Bay 71-66
- Murphy triple-double lifts Belmont over Morehead St. 73-58
- No. 25 Missouri State women edge Illinois State 73-72
- Lewis carries E. Kentucky past Tennessee St. 93-73
- Albany defeats UMass Lowell 81-69
- Abmas lifts Oral Roberts past S. Dakota St. 103-86
- Nicholas leads Texas Southern past Grambling St. 75-73
- Benning scores 20 to lift Fairfield past St. Peter's 55-50
- Buchanan scores 26 to lift Manhattan over Iona 77-70
- Brown scores 21 to carry Weber St. over Montana 91-82
- Williams carries Oakland over Robert Morris 86-81
- Huff, Hauser lead No. 9 Virginia past UNC, 60-48
- Bohannon lifts Youngstown St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 72-70
- Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries
- Teasett lifts Northwestern St. over McNeese St. 69-66
- James O'Connor to captain Queensland Reds
- Australian Open Results
- Black leads Missouri St. past Bradley 80-58
- Cindric starts new season with big Xfinity win at Daytona
- Dem retreat on witnesses brings messy end to Trump trial
- Nutall carries Sam Houston St. over Cent. Arkansas 97-57
- Website: 5th victim in Minnesota clinic shooting is mom of 3
- Illinois St. bench helps send Illinois St. blast S. Illinois
- Bassey scores 21 to carry Western Kentucky past Rice 89-66
- Eaton scores 23 to lift Arkansas St. over UALR 67-65
- Shuler's career-high 31 helps Ole Miss edge South Carolina
- Battle leads Alabama St. past Alabama A&M 72-58
- Castro scores 21 to lift Houston Baptist over Lamar 80-75
- Crosby carries Alcorn St. over Mississippi Valley St. 70-56
- New Zealand reports 3 new virus cases in setback to success
- NFL WR Hogan declares for Premier Lacrosse League draft
- Justin Turner returning to World Series champion Dodgers
- Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pacific 80-76
- Taylor scores 32 sending Austin Peay past SE Missouri St.
- Sooners stun No. 19 W. Virginia women with 4th quarter rally
- Asadullah carries Lipscomb past Jacksonville 71-69
- Perry leads CS Bakersfield past UC San Diego 65-50
- Spain: Catalonia holds regional elections in test for separatists
- Penn leads Bellarmine over North Alabama 87-63
- Gallagher breaks late tie, Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1
- Point from defeat, Osaka edges Muguruza at Australian Open
- Juzang scores career-high 32, UCLA holds off Washington
- Pageau, Barzal help Islanders top hot Bruins 4-2
- Envoy to France spreads LNY cheer to overseas Taiwanese, Chinese groups
- Wagner has 5 in double-digit scoring, top Knights 95-86
- Tyler Johnson scores twice, Lightning rout Panthers 6-1
- McDermott, Turner spark Pacers past struggling Hawks
- Booker, Paul help Suns beat 76ers for 5th straight victory
- Southern uses late rally to beat UAPB 73-71 in overtime
- Duke leads Providence past DePaul 57-47
- Knicks send Rockets to fifth straight loss with 121-99 win
- Allick scores 21 to lift Kansas City past Omaha 55-47
- Eaddy scores 29 points, No. 20 USC beats Washington State
- Schofield carries Dixie St. over Utah Valley 93-89
- Brown scores 25 to lift Murray St. past UT Martin 84-55
- Zidek lifts Pepperdine past Saint Mary's (Calif.) 60-58
- DeBrincat scores in OT as Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 3-2
- China fires back at US allegations of lack of transparency
- Glendenning has goal and 2 assists, Red Wings beat Predators
- AP source: Paxton returns to Mariners for $8.5M, 1-year deal
- Carius scores 21 to carry W. Illinois over Denver 82-75
- Ognacevic scores 12 to lead Valparaiso past N. Iowa 70-57
- Durant leads Brooklyn past Warriors in Golden State reunion
- Hurricanes beat West champ Stars again with 4-3 SO victory
- Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in OT in Game 6 of marathon series
- LeBron warned for flopping; NBA also warns teammate Kuzma
- Russia: Navalny supporters hold Valentine's Day protests
- Boum scores 28 to carry UTEP over FIU 77-68
- Garvin leads Nicholls St. past SE Louisiana 86-84 in OT
- Jazz beat Heat 112-94 for seventh straight victory
- 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured
- McNeese beats Tarleton St. in 2OT to open FCS spring season
- Today in History
- Jones scores 17, Stanford holds off Utah 73-66
- Luna Rossa beats Team UK twice to lead Prada Cup final 4-0
- After impeachment acquittal, Trump remains dominant in GOP
- 2 impeachment trials, 2 escape hatches for Donald Trump
- Bradley's 28 points helps send Cal past Colorado 71-62
- Analysis: Impeachment proves imperfect amid US polarization
- Alston Jr. scores 27 to lift Boise State past UNLV 61-59
- Biden White House seeks to turn page on Trump
- Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes southeast Taiwan
- GOP's McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack
- Trump acquitted, denounced in second impeachment trial
- Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
- Canucks snap 6-game losing streak with 3-1 win over Flames
- Windies 98-6 at lunch, lead Bangladesh by 211 runs
- Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries
- Kosovo votes for new parliament amid pandemic
- New Mexico St. controls Seattle in a 65-58 win
- Burmese in Japan march in protest of military coup
- New Zealand's largest city of Auckland put into 3-day lockdown after 3 unexplained coronavirus cases found in community
- Usman stops Burns in 3rd, keeps welterweight belt at UFC 258
- India bowled out for 329, England 39-4 at lunch in 2nd test
- Russia moves to extinguish pro-Navalny 'flashlight' protests
- Welp's double-double helps carry UC Riverside past UC Irvine
- Coronavirus outbreak postpones America's Cup racing
- Turkey says 13 of its citizens killed by militants in N.Iraq
- With carnival canceled, sadness takes over Belgian town
- McLaughlin, Norris fuel UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii in OT
- Turkish sailors abducted by pirates return home from Nigeria
- Hey, Australian Open TV viewers: Those claps aren't real
- Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
- Spain: Catalans to vote in test of separatist movement
- The Latest: Paris eyes Italy's 1st medal in worlds downhill
- Myanmar anti-coup protesters keep pressure on junta
- Portuguese newspaper praises Taiwan's democracy, pandemic-prevention efforts
- Japan formally OKs its first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer, paving the way to begin inoculations this week
- Women fleeing Burkina Faso violence face sexual assault
- Firefighters battle Afghan-Iran border blaze for a 2nd day
- Japan formally approves its first COVID-19 vaccine
- Myanmar coup: Western embassies warn military to avoid violence
- Unexpected: Dimitrov vs Karatsev in Australian Open QFs
- Indian rescuers find 11 more bodies after glacier flooding
- United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe
- CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
- Greek tax officer dies 7 months after axe attack in office
- Germany tightens border checks to keep out virus variants
- Lebanon administers 1st vaccines to health workers, elderly
- Australian Open: Day 8 Nadal v Fognini; Barty against Rogers
- Bayern snaps up Upamecano from Bundesliga rival Leipzig
- Serbia donates Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to North Macedonia
- Indian climate activist linked to Greta Thunberg arrested
- Double gold: Humphries finishes off historic bobsled sweep
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- 'Obamacare' sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid
- Pakistan wins toss, elects to field vs SAfrica in 3rd T20
- Virus may never go away but could change into mild annoyance
- Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers
- Pope hails Colombia for giving needy Venezuelans protection
- No longer an outlier: New York ends commercial surrogacy ban
- Australian Open Results
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Roma beats Udinese to move into 3rd ahead of Inter vs. Lazio
- The Latest: French leader promotes vaccine efforts for poor
- Avalanche kills mountain climber in southern Bosnia
- Buddhist temple food pantry a lifeline for Nepalese students
- Kriechmayr matches legends with double speed gold at worlds
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Heavy clashes rage in central Yemen; dozens killed
- Guinea confirms 3 dead from Ebola, first cases since 2016
- Wolves rally to beat Southampton 2-1 in Premier League
- Ultra-Orthodox Londoners roll up sleeves to fight COVID
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- English Results
- UK hits target: Giving at least 1 vaccine shot to 15 million
- Business owners ponder whether to require COVID-19 shots
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- SPHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Registries of disabled people debated in police reform talks
- Flamboyant former Argentine President Carlos Menem dies
- Doctors who say no to opioid use face threats from patients
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Author Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic
- Biden order reestablishes faith-focused White House office
- Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
- Protesters say French anti-radicalism law is anti-Muslim
- Resurgent Lorient ends Monaco's winning run with 2-2 draw
- 'I put my life on hold:' Disability groups plead for vaccine
- Man United damages title hopes with 1-1 draw at West Brom
- Frankfurt stretches unbeaten run with 2-0 win over Cologne
- Good dogs! 20 years of covering Westminster Kennel Club show
- On Parkland anniversary, Biden calls for tougher gun laws
- France 15, Ireland 13
- Zimbabwe to receive delivery of China's Sinopharm vaccines
- German Summaries
- German Results
- 6N: France hold out Ireland to end 10-year drought in Dublin
- Mexico plan to vaccinate elderly, poorest, most remote first
- Wintry weather blanketing US to make rare dip to Gulf Coast
- Madrid beats Valencia 2-0 to keep pace with leader Atlético
- Tourney director on planning Slam in pandemic: 'relentless'
- Iran’s army test fires short-range 'smart' missile
- Journalist gets much-needed sports gear to low-income kids
- Stairway to heaven: Skiers scale 223 steps to downhill start
- The Latest: Top 25 women's hoops game in Ohio postponed
- Aubameyang gets 1st EPL hat trick as Arsenal beats Leeds 4-2
- Impeachment isn't the final word on Capitol riot for Trump
- Czechs re-declare state of emergency to keep restrictions
- Indianapolis museum apologizes for 'white art' job listing
- Israel, Cyprus reach tourism deal for vaccinated travelers
- No. 1 South Carolina gets 19 from Henderson to top LSU 66-59
- The Latest: Wallace's Daytona 500 car twice fails inspection
- Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
- Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings in NYC subway system
- 6N: Italy flanker apologizes for injuring England's Willis
- Police say Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver
- Duchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie
- Brazil Carnival goes online with street parties banned
- Back from layoff, No. 3 Michigan tops No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59
- Spring training '21: New year, but COVID-19 protocols remain
- Refreshed Beal scores 35, leads Wizards past Celtics 104-91
- Italy won't open its ski slopes due to virus fears
- New bloods Gonzaga, Villanova still thriving amid pandemic
- Murphy scores 17 to carry Vermont over Stony Brook 61-57
- GM's Chevy Bolt SUV joins parade of new US electric vehicles
- Timberlake lifts Towson past Northeastern 68-57
- Selland has 30, No. 23 South Dakota St. women top ORU 72-60
- Connally, Staiti lead No. 24 Georgia women past Mizzou 82-64
- Cincinnati hangs on for 69-68 win over UCF
- McIntosh leads Elon past College of Charleston 66-55
- Maja scores first EPL goals, Fulham wins 2-0 at Everton
- Catalan parties that favor breaking away from Spain increase majority in regional parliament
- Tulane narrowly holds off South Florida 62-59
- Van der Poel sets speedskating 10,000 world record
- Mets sign veteran pitchers Mike Montgomery, Tommy Hunter
- Man United's chase of Premier League leader City hit by draw
- Judge tosses Page defamation suit against Verizon company
- Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals
- Mexico arrests 2 more in 2019 ambush killing of 9 Americans
- Elite programs stuck on the NCAA Tournament bubble
- Drake rallies to beat No. 22 Loyola Chicago in OT, 51-50
- Nebraska 'steals' win at Penn State, breaks Big Ten skid
- Patberg, No. 15 Indiana women overcome Illini 58-50
- Back from layoff, No. 3 Michigan tops No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59
- James Brown's emcee gets funeral sendoff with shiny cape
- NHL adapts COVID-19 approach through 1st month of season
- Stafl, Williams lift Hartford over NJIT 75-61
- Morse scores 16 to lead James Madison over Hofstra 74-70
- Rust scores twice, Penguins pull away from Capitals 6-3
- Rhoden scores 20 to lead Seton Hall over Marquette 57-51
- Sacramento St. defeats California Baptist 70-69
- Panoam carries North Dakota past South Dakota 85-81
- Daniel Berger has the final say and wins at Pebble Beach
- Wright scores 24, leads Georgia Tech past Pitt 71-65
- Carter scores 19 to carry Norfolk St. past Morgan St. 68-65
- Biden to speak at virtual meeting of world’s major economies
- Mosley carries Missouri St. over short-handed Bradley 72-57
- MATCHDAY: Chelsea, West Ham eye Champions League places
- Jones carries S. Illinois over Illinois St. 59-49
- Frese gets 500th win with No. 9 Maryland, beat Huskers 95-73
- The Latest: Three American women vie for quarterfinal spots
- Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer
- Key carries Indiana St. past Evansville 76-70
- France to meet Sahel leaders over Islamist insurgency
- Wilson, Scheierman carry S. Dakota St. past Oral Roberts
- Aldama scores 19, carries Loyola (Md.) past Lafayette 88-69
- Ndefo scores 20 to lift Saint Peter’s past Fairfield 66-49
- Confident Barcelona hosts PSG as Champions League resumes
- McCoy scores 21 to carry Boston U over Holy Cross 86-68
- Richmond ends COVID break, tops D-III St. Mary’s (MD) 90-49
- Surging Irish takes down feisty but depleted Miami 71-61
- Leonard joins injured George on sideline for Clippers
- Burns scores 22 to lift Colgate past Army 92-83
- Wiggins scores 17 to lead Maryland past Minnesota 72-59
- Daughter of Bills, Sabres owners into 1st Slam quarterfinal
- Murray, White power Spurs over short-handed Hornets 122-110
- Mason Plumlee has triple-double, helps Pistons beat Pelicans
- Amorepacific inks Memorandum of Understanding with Shopee to boost growth of K-beauty and reach more beauty shoppers in Asia
- Pacioretty's goal, Fleury's saves lead Vegas to 1-0 win
- Japanese economy sees recovery from pandemic slump
- Veteran Petit in agreement with A's on $2.55M, one-year deal
- Rust scores twice, Penguins roll past rusty Capitals 6-3
- Arizona St. survives frantic finish in win over Oregon St.
- Timberwolves end 4-game losing streak with win over Raptors
- Prince Group Distributes Essential Goods to 500 Families Near Ream City Project
- Thunder overcome Antetokounmpo's triple-double, top Bucks
- Lillard, Blazers top Mavs 121-118 as Doncic heats up again
- Berhow, Carter lead N. Iowa past Valparaiso 74-60
- Lillard helps Trail Blazers top Doncic, Mavericks 121-118
- Booker, Suns roll to 6th straight win, beating Magic 109-90
- Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades stalls amid debate
- Zimbabwe receives first vaccines from Sinopharm in China
- Lakers F Anthony Davis limps off floor with right leg injury
- Peru's foreign minister quits over secret vaccination
- Tokyo surges to 30-year high as shares start week with rally
- Today in History
- Myanmar military ratchets up pressure: tanks deployed, soldiers fire at protesters
- Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
- Anatomy of a conspiracy: With COVID, China took leading role
- Leeds starting to feel like home for Marcelo Bielsa
- COVID conspiracy shows vast reach of Chinese disinformation
- Dubai airport sees passenger traffic drop 70% amid pandemic
- Takeaways: AP investigation of China COVID-19 disinformation
- Taiwan president visits army base to thank soldiers for standing guard during Spring Festival
- The superspreaders behind top COVID-19 conspiracy theories
- CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
- Major Australian media company strikes Google news pay deal
- Michael McDowell wins rain-delayed Daytona 500 after last-lap wreck
- Brits hope for momentum shift in AmCup challenger series
- Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar
- Impeachment isn't the final word on Capitol riot for Trump
- Malaysians in Singapore host stranded students for New Year
- At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game
- Rain sets off Indonesia landslide; 2 dead, 16 missing
- Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal
- Williams' 30 points leads Clippers in 128-111 rout of Cavs
- McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory
- Valanciunas records double-double; Grizzlies beat Kings
- Wallace becomes 1st Black driver to lead lap at Daytona 500
- The Latest: Philippines sets back theater, arcade reopenings
- NC GOP to vote on censuring Burr after impeachment vote
- This Week: Retail sales, housing starts, Deere earns
- As vaccinations lag, Israel combats online misinformation
- Jokic powers Nuggets by Lakers, Davis re-aggravates Achilles
- No new community cases found in New Zealand since lockdown
- Penske imperfect: Logano, Keselowski crash in Daytona 500
- Myanmar coup: Military hardens online censorship campaign
- Hamlin finishes 5th in bid for 3rd straight Daytona 500 win
- India Twitter standoff puts spotlight on free speech
- North Korea: Where is Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol-ju?
- Reports: Israeli strike near Syrian capital kills 6 fighters
- Dragnet, planned law boost French fight of Islamist radicals
- Egypt officials: Cairo building partially collapses; 3 dead
- Column: Meyer should know by now he's not in college anymore
- Analysis: Pebble win makes Berger feel he belongs among best
- Kosovo leftist opposition party confirmed in landslide win
- Australian Open: Serena Williams in Tuesday's quarterfinals
- BC-GLF--Pebble Beach Scores
- Cold weather front hits Greece, with snow shutting highway
- Bad back? What bad back? Rafael Nadal rolls to 43rd Slam QF
- Taiwan's DPP uses alternative policies to rejuvenate party
- Namibia closes state-owned Air Namibia citing big losses
- Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
- India has 416-run lead, 3rd day against England in 2nd test
- Russian cargo ship launched to International Space Station
- UK's chief mouser celebrates 10 years on the prowl
- After 3 days, Afghan-Iran border blaze brought under control
- Pakistan army: Militant raid on security post kills soldier
- US condemns 'PKK' attack under pressure from Turkey
- The Latest: Brignone leads Shiffrin in combined at worlds
- Briton pleads guilty to breaking Singapore quarantine order
- Conte's last hurrah? Italy's 'simple citizen' plots return
- Germany: 5 Tajiks charged with membership in IS group
- South Africa reopens its land borders as virus cases decline
- Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to new island
- Catalan separatists show resilience despite setbacks
- UK opens quarantine hotels, pushes on with vaccine drive
- Philippines demands more U.S. security aid to retain pact
- Liz Weston: Why you don’t want to be an executor
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Israel decides not to participate in Emirati arms fair
- France: Security officials fear Russian hacking attack
- Turkey accuses US of backing PKK after Turks killed in Iraq
- South Carolina considers breaking up public health agency
- New enrollment window opens for health insurance shoppers
- EU's anti-fraud body warns against COVID-19 vaccine scams
- Czech commuters get a cold reception on Bavarian border
- Google fined $1 million for misleading French hotel rankings
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Activists fear Biden's commitment to higher minimum wage
- European Union asks Hungary to keep liberal radio on air
- Scores protest in India against arrest of climate activist
- Late ice cramps anglers' appetite, research of crucial fish
- Russia says it's open to better ties with EU despite chill
- Serbian capital Belgrade sees clubbing flouting virus rules
- Allegations of abductions grip Uganda after tense elections
- PSG midfielder Verratti available against Barcelona
- Barnes, Dodgers agree to $4.3M, 2-year deal, avoid hearing
- Food delivery companies in France pledge to cut waste
- Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala to head struggling world trade body
- After shooting, unrest, Wyoming gets its first Black sheriff
- Gladbach says coach Marco Rose leaving for Dortmund
- World health body: 13 Mideast nations have new variant cases
- LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine'
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Jurgen Klopp ready to turn Liverpool's season around
- ECHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
- Murali among group asking court to reform Sri Lanka cricket
- AP source: UCF close to hiring ex-Auburn coach Malzahn
- F1 driver Alonso leaves hospital after cycling crash
- Germany ekes some fun out of a quiet Carnival
- Thiago struggles to adapt in tough start to Liverpool career
- PGA Tour Schedule
- France, West African leaders discuss fighting extremism
- Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for 'defending science'
- Throng of fans pay respects at actor Cicely Tyson's viewing
- European soccer heads for virus workaround in neutral venues
- The Latest: ACC postpones Clemson-Notre Dame men's hoops
- Guinea declares Ebola epidemic, neighboring countries act
- Got no milk: Nestle creates vegan KitKat bar
- Barcelona meets PSG for 1st time since epic 6-1 comeback win
- AP source: Cavs to sit Andre Drummond while pursuing trade
- Pair of endangered gibbons finds a new home in Sarajevo zoo
- POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Baylor lead unchanged quartet atop AP Top 25; Illinois rejoins top 5; No. 23 Kansas returns
- The Latest: Record lows seen in several US cities
- Luxury car brand Jaguar to go all-electric by 2025
- Gonzaga, Baylor sit atop AP Top 25; Kansas returns at No. 23
- Shiffrin sets records with 6th gold, 9th overall at worlds
- At Australian Open, players can reveal, or hide, injuries
- Congo president names new prime minister, increases control
- 35 Montana bison moved to South Dakota reservation
- UN approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
- Indians finalize Billy Hamilton's minor league contract
- C.J. Cron agrees to minor league deal with Rockies
- EXPLAINER: UN vaccine plan for poor countries nears rollout
- Hamas court says women need guardian's approval to travel
- Boston College fires coach Jim Christian, with team at 3-13
- Mexico begins vaccinating seniors against COVID-19
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- Michael Jordan gives $10M for North Carolina health clinics
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- POLL ALERT: UConn is new No. 1 in women's AP Top 25, switching places with South Carolina after beating Gamecocks in OT
- UConn new No. 1 in AP women's basketball poll
- Iraqi officials: 3 rockets hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, wounding at least 2 civilians, causing damage
- Colombia gets first shipment of coronavirus vaccines
- Iraq officials: Rockets strike outside airport near US base
- Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Kriechmayr’s masterpiece at worlds delights ski-mad Austria
- Saudi Arabia to stop contracting with firms without local HQ
- Andretti, Jourdain team up to run in Mexican racing series
- Canada and allies declare arbitrary detentions immoral
- Palestinians say Israel blocks shipment of vaccines to Gaza
- New Zealand slams Australia for stripping IS detainee of citizenship
- Marlins will allow fans, with capacity at about 25 percent
- West Ham beats Sheffield United 3-0 to maintain top-4 push
- Suns assign rookie forward Jalen Smith to G League
- Pistons holding out Griffin while resolving his future
- House Speaker Pelosi says Congress will establish independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into Capitol riot
- English Summaries
- English Results
- American university hopes to fill higher-ed gap in Iraq
- Spanish rapper rejects imprisonment, draws focus to gag law
- Bucks hope regular-season obstacles help them in postseason
- As redistricting looms, Democrats jockey to counter GOP edge
- World's longest hockey game played in deep freeze in Alberta
- Cuomo: NY should have released care home death data faster
- Deaths highlight once-in-a-decade Rockies avalanche danger
- New Tennessee football coach Heupel brings 3 UCF assistants
- Hong Kong: Two activists plead guilty to illegal assembly
- Bayern held 3-3 by struggling Bielefeld on Bundesliga return
- Minnesota lawmakers debate security for ex-officers' trials
- Sheriff: Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson, 38, found dead in Florida hotel room
- Texas freeze leaves millions in north Mexico without power
- Parma extends winless run with 2-1 loss at Verona in Serie A
- Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
- German Summaries
- German Results
- New Jersey Devils practice for the first time since Jan. 31
- India: Police seek arrests over farmer protests 'toolkit'
- Werner ends EPL goal drought as Chelsea beats Newcastle 2-0
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Werner ends 1,000-minute EPL goal drought, Chelsea goes 4th
- Athletic Bilbao routs Cádiz 4-0 in Spanish league
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Key Florida official overseeing COVID-19 response resigns
- NBA says strict protocols will be in place for All-Stars
- South Korean Startup bitsensing Partners with Infineon Technologies to Introduce Innovative In-Cabin Sensing Solution
- Shortstop Dansby Swanson, Braves go to salary arbitration
- Lakers' Anthony Davis to rest injured Achilles; no rupture
- Wisconsin GOP senator downplays attack on U.S. Capitol
- Column: Wrecking isn't racing, makes for messy Daytona 500
- Jaguars announce hires of veteran executive Gamble, Stamper
- Coyotes close out 7-game series with 1-0 win over Blues
- Kuemper shines as Coyotes beat Blues 1-0 in Game 7
- New coordinator Sean Desai trying to tune up Bears defense
- MATCHDAY: Barça hosts PSG, Leipzig plays Liverpool in CL
- Amid growing backlash, Pennsylvania GOP may censure Toomey
- Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin past New Orleans 89-79
- AP source: Lefty Justin Wilson agrees to deal with Yankees
- American tennis player Gibbs announces retirement at age 27
- Moreno lifts E. Kentucky over Tennessee Tech 83-72
- 3 sailors have COVID on US ship that saw outbreak last year
- COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse
- Predators-Stars postponed at city request, extreme weather
- India: Dozens die after bus crashes into canal
- David Perdue files paperwork for potential 2022 Senate run
- Right-wing friendly Parler announces re-launch
- Knowledgehook to boost maths attainment across Australia
- Pablo Hasel: Spanish police arrest rapper
- Kunduz airstrike: European rights court rules German response was adequate
- Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charge
- No new virus cases raise hopes New Zealand will end lockdown
- NATO in a quandary as it awaits Joe Biden's Afghanistan plans
- The Latest: Osaka takes court in Australian Open quarters
- Myanmar's deposed leader Suu Kyi faces second charge, says lawyer
- Brewers acquire outfielder Derek Fisher from Blue Jays
- Tamil family of 4 win court battle to stay in Australia
- Arlo Launches New Battery-Powered, Wire-Free Essential Video Doorbell In Singapore
- UK says it shares US concerns over WHO's COVID-19 mission to China
- No. 19 DePaul women hold off Seton Hall 82-76
- Australian Open Results
- Howard, No. 17 Kentucky women defeat Florida 85-73
- Jared Hughes retires after pitching 10 major league seasons
- New WTO head promises to treat Taiwan fairly
- Beal outduels ex-teammate Wall, Wizards top Rockets 131-119
- Munoz scores 21 to carry Longwood past Hampton 83-73
- Islanders beat Sabres 3-1 in Buffalo's 1st game in 2 weeks
- Presbyterian beats South Carolina Upstate 75-65
- No. 16 Florida St routs No. 7 Virginia 81-60 in ACC showdown
- Membership in EU's pro-Taiwan group sees rapid growth
- Maple Leafs acquire F Galchenyuk in trade with Hurricanes
- Chattanooga tops E. Tennessee St. 53-51 after late 3 nixed
- Panthers close in on Central-leading Lightning with 6-4 win
- Bulls run past Pacers with late flurry for 120-112 OT win
- Sens rally from 4 down to win for 1st time, beat Leafs in OT
- DHL delivers COVID-19 vaccines to Japan
- Hurricanes erase early deficit, beat Blue Jackets 7-3
- Randle scores 44 points, Knicks beat slumping Hawks 123-112
- Kubalik scores 2, lifts Blackhakws to 3-2 win over Red Wings
- Osaka advances to Australian Open semis by beating Hsieh
- Braves invite 2-time All-Star 2B Kipnis to spring training
- Indians, veteran reliever Parker agree to minor league deal
- Hungary gets first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine
- Williams lifts No. 6 Stanford over No. 13 Oregon 63-61
- Asia sets up global stocks for extended bull run on economic optimism
- Challenger finalists to train during Auckland lockdown
- Taiwan-born astronaut selected for NASA's space mission in 2022
- Two plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial
- Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
- Amid scandal, Peru says 487 officials vaccinated secretly
- Johnny Pacheco, an idol in world of salsa, dies at age 85
- American university hopes to fill higher-ed gap in Iraq
- Today in History
- Wheeler's 3rd-period goal lifts Jets to 6-5 win over Oilers
- Vigorous preparation returns as Biden calls other leaders
- Dozens charged in Capitol riots spewed extremist rhetoric
- Clarkson (40), streaking Jazz win showdown vs Simmons, 76ers
- Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell
- Morris comes up big in Clippers' 125-118 win over Heat
- Australian PM apologizes to ex-staffer alleging rape at work
- Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable
- 65% of Companies in Thailand to Maintain or Increase Employment Headcount in 2021: Survey
- Irving scores 40, Harden triple-double as Nets thump Kings
- Curry nets 36, Warriors deal Cavs 8th straight loss, 129-98
- Belarus: Police raid homes of journalists, activists
- India's dramatic fall in virus cases leaves experts stumped
- Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
- Gaudreau scores early in OT, Flames edge Canucks 4-3
- Sharks beat Ducks 3-2 for 2nd regulation win of season
- Analysis: NATO faces conundrum as it mulls Afghan pullout
- Tokyo Olympics to pick Mori replacement; is a woman likely?
- The Latest: Australia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for use
- 20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
- Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns
- Australian Open: Eyeing 21st major, Nadal meets Tsitsipas
- S. Korean sexual slavery survivor wants UN court judgment
- Analysis: Griffin and Pistons breaking up will be a win-win
- Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
- Malaysia to deport 1,200 Myanmar migrants amid concerns
- As the virus crisis drags on, hard-hit French youth struggle
- India beats England by 317 runs in 2nd test in Chennai
- Myanmar protests resume after 2nd night of internet shutdown
- South Africa's health care workers eager for first vaccines
- Australia to amend laws to make Google and Facebook pay
- Heavy snowfall blankets Athens; vaccinations postponed
- 'Hotel Rwanda' hero faces trial as family fears for his life
- Alleged rebels from Central African Republic face ICC trial
- Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Notice of the Availability of A s155 Proposal
- Draymond Green slams NBA over star players on trading block
- Spain: Convicted rapper in prominent 'gag law' case arrested
- Is India's COVID vaccine giveaway risky diplomacy?
- Myanmar military denies coup, promises to hand back power
- Turkey detains wanted New Zealand IS militant at border
- France votes on anti-radicalism bill that worries Muslims
- Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
- Sydney police say 1996 Olympic swimmer ran drug syndicate
- Report: Bus drives off bridge into canal in central India, killing at least 37 people
- Australia must stand with US in potential Taiwan Strait conflict: Scholar
- Bus drives off bridge into canal in central India; 40 dead
- Indonesia’s E-grocery Industry Poised to Hit USD 6B GMV by 2025
- Taiwan to work with Harvard's Fairbank Center on promoting Taiwan studies
- US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack
- The name is Karatsev; Russian reaches semis on major debut
- Dachser Air & Sea Logistics reorganizes regional management
- Kara-Murza: 'Running away would be a gift to the Kremlin'
- Report: Iran and Russia begin joint naval drill
- Philippine court junks poll protest by late dictator’s son
- Lawyer: Myanmar police file new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi over COVID-19 regulations
- Slovenia right-wing PM Jansa survives no-confidence motion
- The Latest: Vlhova out in parallel qualifying at ski worlds
- New Zealand, Australia bicker over Islamic State suspect
- European court rejects case vs Germany over Afghan airstrike
- At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado
- Olympic boxing qualification events canceled, postponed
- Australian Open Results
- Deadly tornado in North Carolina; bitter cold sweeps Plains
- Moeen Ali opts to return home during test series in India
- Prosecutors seek fine for Russian opposition leader Navalny
- Dutch court orders government to scrap coronavirus curfew
- Bangladesh sentences 5 to death for killing blogger
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- French rugby squad isolating after COVID-19 case among staff
- UK to return medals to vets discharged because of sexuality
- CVS posts strong Q4 numbers, but pandemic weighs on results
- China considering rare earth export controls to target US defense production: Report
- UK plan for campus free speech champion draws praise, alarm
- China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
- Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
- France, West Africa to step up counterterrorism efforts
- Chinese vaccine arrives in Hungary, a first in the EU
- Millennial Money: Turn your quarantine clutter into money
- Belarus detains dozens of journalists, activists
- Israel's New Hope party to review ties with Lincoln Project
- S. Korea spy agency: N. Korea hackers targeted vaccine tech
- Greece: Rare snowstorm leaves 3 dead
- Seemingly everywhere in 2021, Bitcoin crosses $50,000 for the first time
- Turkey vows to expand anti-PKK operations in northern Iraq
- Bitcoin, seemingly omnipresent, crosses the $50,000 mark
- Poland to redraw media tax proposal following protests
- David Alaba to leave Bayern Munich after 13 years
- Bitcoin, seemingly omnipresent, crosses the $50,000 mark
- Satellite images show fire devastation on Afghan-Iran border
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars
- Japan minister says supply will determine vaccine progress
- Spanish prosecutors probe hate speech against Muslims, Jews
- Smashing success: Djokovic beats Zverev, into Australian SF
- German soldier in alleged far-right plot facing May trial
- Club Brugge hit by virus cases ahead of Europa League match
- De Bruyne set for return for Man City, Gundogan to miss out
- Girl hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake
- Coronavirus: Netherlands curfew remains in place for now
- UK police raid packed makeshift club with 150 partygoers
- Latinos face barriers like fear, language in getting vaccine
- European Space Agency seeks diversity in new astronaut drive
- 2023 Rugby World Cup could be extended to allow more rest
- On the PGA Tour, the stars come out in Los Angeles
- Ukraine challenges European soccer's pandemic rules in court
- Democratic House lawmaker accuses Trump in lawsuit of inciting Capitol riot, impeding certification of election results
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
- Slovakia sees virus deaths soar, blames U.K. variant
- SPHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Lyon paired with Brondby in Women's Champions League last-16
- Spain’s opposition party pledges change after Catalan poll
- Bulgarian prosecutors say heroin found in cargo from Iran
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at 'jail villa'
- Case dropped after woman in racist NYC run-in gets therapy
- Coast Guard suspends search for 6 whose boat overturned
- Yankees partner with CUNY to increase diverse hiring
- Lawyers give EU agency notice over Greece migrant pushbacks
- PGA Tour Schedule
- UK performers say post-Brexit visa rules spell disaster
- No-confidence debate begins in Thailand's Parliament
- Tyler Perry, Clintons attend memorial for actor Cicely Tyson
- Appeals court OKs release of NYC police discipline records
- Volunteer paramedics patrol streets of Venezuela's capital
- Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China
- Stars scrap 2nd game in row with Predators in frigid Dallas
- Jags add 3 to personnel staff, including Davis, MacCracken
- The Latest: Chicago area hit with more than a foot of snow
- Apple-TV-Movies-Top-10
- Spurs, Hornets have more games called over virus concerns
- Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Apple Books-Top-10
- Marriott CEO Sorenson, 62, dies of pancreatic cancer
- EPL winner Demarai Gray seeking new spark in Germany
- Pope again updates Vatican legal code amid scrutiny, probes
- On the move: Serena's court coverage brings her near No. 24
- Gang member pleads guilty to role in killing of teenager
- 'Not normal': Djokovic raises quarantine-injury connection
- Black franchise owner sues McDonald's, cites persistent bias
- Senate panels call former Capitol Police chief to testify
- US urges Yemen’s rebels to halt attack on central province
- GameStop's saga may be over; its effect on Wall Street isn't
- AP source: Panthers to release 2-time Pro Bowl DT Short
- The Latest: Miami Open tennis allows 750 fans per session
- Lots of confusion with 2 races, 3 winners at ski worlds
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- The sweet rise of 'Queen Sugar' director Cierra Glaude
- South Africa readies to give J&J jabs to health care workers
- Highlights of COVID-19 relief bill progressing in House
- Dolphins kicker Sanders signs $22 million deal through 2026
- Biden says Kosovo holds 'special place' for his family
- VIRUS TODAY: President Biden extends ban on foreclosures
- Greenbriar Announces Voya Financial Extension of USD $195 Million Project Finance Mandate for Montalva
- French govt to provide more aid to struggling soccer clubs
- US Navy seizes large cache of smuggled weapons off Somalia
- New this week: 'Nomadland,' 'Kenan' and Andra Day music
- Overnight fire kills 100 animals at Indianapolis pet store
- Column: Unable to 'fail in the dark,' Spieth seeing light
- Young Florida boy escapes trash truck blade thanks to driver