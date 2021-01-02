英文新聞列表 English News List
- Delph lifts Appalachian St. over South Alabama 83-77
- Williams, Brown lift Murray St. over UT Martin 79-57
- Biden to prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants
- Papas scores 13 to lift Monmouth over Quinnipiac 70-63
- Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Texas-Arlington 68-51
- Rodgers leads Packers into title game with 32-18 win vs Rams
- King scores 24, leads EKU past Eastern Illinois 93-85 in OT
- Diong scores 20 to carry UNLV past New Mexico 77-54
- Horton, Rizzuto carry Albany past NJIT 83-75
- Colorado St. beats San Jose St. 88-61
- Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Lipscomb 72-67
- Hall leads Loyola of Chicago over Northern Iowa 72-57
- Coronavirus digest: India vaccinates 190,000 people in first day
- Henderson lifts Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 88-53
- Ex-Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones plans to surrender
- Harden debuts with triple-double, Durant scores 42, Nets win
- Davis scores 30 to carry Detroit past Green Bay 68-65
- James Harden has triple-double in Nets debut
- Burk scores 23 to lift IUPUI past N. Kentucky 65-63
- Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeastern Taiwan
- ‘Survivor of the Chinese Gulag’: Uighur refugee in France recounts her ordeal
- Mexico sees 2nd straight day of 20,000 coronavirus cases
- Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games
- Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration
- India 161-4 at lunch, day three of 4th test vs Australia
- Taiwan, US diplomats meet after official contact ban lifted
- Jenkins lifts Pacific past Loyola Marymount 58-49
- Crosby carries Alcorn St. past Mississippi Valley St. 71-59
- Howard leads UIC past Robert Morris 66-62 in OT
- Edwards scores 21 to lift Pepperdine past Portland 80-65
- Pullin scores 20 to carry UC Riverside past Cal Poly 70-53
- Archibald scores 22 to lead Louisiana Tech over UTSA 82-66
- St. Hilaire lifts New Orleans over McNeese State 99-84
- Claycomb lifts Bellarmine past Florida Gulf Coast 80-63
- Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne over Milwaukee 81-74
- North Korean parliament to convene to approve Kim's agenda
- Thompson, Lucas help Oregon State beat Arizona State 80-79
- Fabbri's late goal lifts Red Wings over Hurricanes 4-2
- King scores 22 Siena tops Rider 74-72 for 16th straight win
- Petry, Tatar, Price carry Canadiens past Oilers, 5-1
- Rams' defense struggles with injury hindering Donald
- Buchnevich, Panarin lead Rangers to 5-0 win over Islanders
- Levi leads Texas Rio Grande Valley over Dixie State 72-65
- Tri-City ValleyCats suing Major League Baseball, Astros
- Holden carries Wright State past Cleveland State 85-49
- Thornton scores 1st goal for Toronto in win over Senators
- Alexei Navalny heads back to Russia amid arrest threats
- Steele takes lead with 61 to get another chance in Sony Open
- Sow leads UC Santa Barbara over UC San Diego 84-53
- Raptors use late free throws for 116-113 win over Hornets
- Chinese city reports coronavirus found on ice cream
- Pistons come into Miami and roll past reeling Heat, 120-100
- Harward lifts BYU past San Francisco 72-63
- Solomon, Kachelries carry Stephen F. Austin past UIW 83-65
- Richardson scores go-ahead goal as Preds beat Columbus 5-2
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves game with concussion
- Morant returns, Grizzlies top 76ers 106-104 for 4th straight
- Thomas, Watford rally LSU past South Carolina 85-80
- Ravens' season ends with Jackson in locker room, 17-3 loss
- North Dakota tops North Dakota St. 82-78 in OT
- Christon leads Grambling St. over Texas Southern 78-72
- Bills advance to AFC championship with 17-3 win over Ravens
- Davidson carries Tennessee Tech past Tennessee State 74-71
- USC beats Washington State 85-77, improves to 5-1 in Pac-12
- Today in History
- Gak leads Cal Baptist over Tarleton State 73-67
- Five Hongkongers, believed to have escaped via Taiwan, seek asylum in US
- No. 1 Gonzaga overcomes slow start, beats Saint Mary's 73-59
- Johansson's goal gives Wild another OT win against Kings
- No. 1 Gonzaga beats rival Saint Mary’s for 18th straight win
- Antecevic, Kelly help Cal rally, beat Utah 72-63
- Mexico publishes heavily edited probe of exonerated general
- NFL Today, Divisional Round
- U.S. team capsizes in America's Cup challenger series
- Lillard helps Blazers rally for a 112-106 win over Hawks
- Pacioretty lifts Golden Knights past Ducks in OT
- Markstrom records shutout, Flames top Canucks 3-0
- CS Northridge tops CS Fullerton 86-85
- Deaths, self-immolation draw scrutiny on China tech giants
- Players in lockdown after positive virus cases in Australia
- The Latest: Pakistan approves Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
- Report: Images show latest 'attack' on Ethiopia refugee camp
- Taiwan's Military Police celebrate 89th anniversary
- Indonesian teams find more bodies, clear roads after quake
- Six Taiwanese canyoneering experts join effort to search for missing hiker
- Edler-Davis scores 22, CSU Bakersfield beats Hawaii 83-72
- Thirimanne's ton narrows England lead to 44 runs in 1st test
- Official: Gunmen kill two women judges in Afghan capital
- Vaccine skepticism hurts East European anti-virus efforts
- EXPLAINER: Italy faces a political crisis amid a pandemic
- 'Extreme urgent need': Starvation haunts Ethiopia's Tigray
- Amsterdam police clash with COVID lockdown skeptics
- HSBC prioritizes politics over rights of customers: Hongkonger-in-exile
- Iran asks watchdog not to publish 'unnecessary' nuke details
- BC-GLF--Sony Open Scores
- NFL Playoffs Glance
- Taiwan's vice president cheers on nation's medical workers in heartfelt Facebook post
- Navalny plans to return to Russia after recovery in Germany
- Hiking event in central Taiwan explodes in popularity
- Shiffrin takes clear lead in GS after 1st run, Bassino 2nd
- Germany: Buried barrel may be linked to far-left group
- Death toll from violence in Sudan's West Darfur rises to 48
- Kelderman among 3 Bora-Hansgrohe riders injured in crash
- Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway
- Cambodian opposition figure blocked from planned return home
- Foss-Solevaag leads 3 Austrians in slalom after 1st run
- Violent youth protests hit Tunisia amid economic turmoil
- Tens of thousands evacuated amid Indonesia floods
- Taiwan’s Lake Jaming freezes over
- Uganda's opposition rejects Museveni's reelection as 'fraud'
- Austria extends lockdown to Feb. 7, toughens some measures
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Gen. Milley key to military continuity as Biden takes office
- Egypt unveils ancient funerary temple south of Cairo
- Alexei Navalny arrest: Return to Russia seen as 'brave step'
- Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday
- UK seeks to give 1st COVID shot to all adults by September
- Another contact of COVID-19-infected Taiwanese doctor tests positive
- Taiwanese clinch men's doubles title, Tai falls at Thailand Open
- Taiwanese police fight cold weather with unusual method
- Deceptions in the time of the 'alternative facts' president
- Deceptions in the time of the 'alternative facts' president
- Lebanon signs with Pfizer for 2.1 million vaccine doses
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Napoli beats Fiorentina 6-0 ahead of Inter vs. Juventus
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Beetle keeps rivals off scent of food buried for offspring
- Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has left Berlin on a flight bound for Moscow despite threat of arrest
- The Latest: Springsteen, Miranda set for inaugural gala
- Amid COVID-19 surge, South Africa delays reopening schools
- NBA Individual Leaders
- Insider Q&A: Mark Weinstein, MeWe's anti-Facebook CEO
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Portraits of US voters, assessing this moment in history
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Dutch police use water cannon on anti-government protesters
- 'Little old West Virginia' sets pace on vaccine rollout
- Decision on Belarus hockey worlds near amid sponsor pressure
- Italy's South Tyrol again flouts Rome over virus closures
- Bundesliga set to finish season without fans due to pandemic
- US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete
- Audacious Ndombele goal caps Spurs' 3-1 win vs Sheffield Utd
- Golden win for Geisenberger, who gets 50th World Cup victory
- Germans sweep medals in bobsled World Cup; Meyers Taylor 2nd
- WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
- Bayern beats Freiburg 2-1 to return to winning ways
- Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Biden vows rapid steps to battle virus after inauguration
- Dog and goat serving as mayor raise money for a playground
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
- Plane carrying Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has landed in Moscow, where he faces the threat of arrest
- The Latest: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar urges public to get vaccine
- Palestinian president briefs Egypt, Jordan on election plan
- Israel OKs hundreds of settlement homes in last-minute push
- Mesut Ozil confirms he is leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce
- Tribute to King, rebuke of demagogues in Warnock sermon
- Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public
- Russia's prison service says opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained after returning from Germany
- Canada forward David nets late winner as Lille beats Reims
- 4th victim dies after gunman's attacks in Chicago, suburbs
- Democrats build impeachment case, alleging 'dangerous crime'
- Man United stays top after drawing 0-0 at Liverpool
- Browns have Conklin, Chiefs without Edwards-Helaire
- Protests start small, peacefully at fortified US statehouses
- Records: Trump allies behind rally that ignited Capitol riot
- Hot-shooting No. 24 Syracuse win rout Miami in return
- Garza scores 17, No. 5 Iowa routs Northwestern 96-73
- Brazil’s health agency approves the use of two vaccines
- Summers scores 21 to lift Navy past American 71-59
- Noel scores 17 to lead UMass Lowell over Binghamton 77-67
- U.S. team sure of continuing in America's Cup after capsize
- 3rd-division club Navalcarnero tops Eibar in Copa del Rey
- Biden's long political evolution leads to his biggest test
- Prada intros anti-uniform during all-digital Fashion Week
- Guentzel's winner lifts Penguins by Capitals 4-3 in shootout
- Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit reaches space on 2nd try
- Kemba Walker returns, but Knicks blow out Celtics 105-75
- Netanyahu rival hires anti-Trump Lincoln Project founders
- Brothers jailed for attacking subway stationmaster in Greece
- Browns lose LT Wills Jr. on first offensive play vs KC
- Balanced Purdue holds off Penn State 80-72
- Ray scores 23 to lift Hofstra over Delaware 68-67
- Records: Trump allies behind rally that ignited Capitol riot
- No. 11 Houston uses big first half to cruise past UCF 75-58
- Burton leads No. 22 Northwestern women past Penn State
- Rockets look to future after trading Harden to Brooklyn
- Ferguson scores 24 to lift Colgate past Holy Cross 96-87
- History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration
- China's economic growth slowest in 4 decades amid pandemic
- Northeastern tops College of Charleston 68-66
- Kochera scores 26, William & Mary rallies past Drexel 69-64
- Rare Stones goals fuel 4-0 Man City win over Crystal Palace
- Mazzulla scores 23 to lift Vermont past Maine 88-60
- Osborne, No. 8 UCLA women top No. 25 Wash St 68-66 in 0T
- Louisville tops Florida State, could move to No. 1
- Baylor coach Mulkey: Money the reason NCAA won't pause hoops
- Guadarrama carries New Hampshire over Stony Brook 67-64
- Garza, No. 5 Iowa roll to 96-73 victory over Northwestern
- No. 23 Lady Vols bounce back against Alabama 82-56
- Klopp laments slump after Liverpool is held by leader Man U
- Mexico says it's OK with getting less Pfizer vaccine for now
- AP source: Red Sox agree with LHP Martín Pérez on 1-yr deal
- Tarke's double-double lead Coppin St. over Morgan St. 89-79
- Bulls roll past Mavs 117-101 to end 4-game losing streak
- Samsung's Lee sentenced to 30 months in prison in corruption retrial
- Western Kentucky holds off rival Marshall for weekend sweep
- Saints scratch QB Hill, RB Murray vs. Buccaneers
- South Korea's Moon urges Biden to follow Trump's diplomacy with North
- Tulsa narrowly beats Memphis 58-57
- Messi sees red, Athletic beats Barca in Spanish Super Cup
- Starbucks temporarily shuts NYC stores over protest fears
- Knicks beat Celtics 105-75 to end 5-game losing streak
- Michigan hires Ravens' Macdonald as defensive coordinator
- Nathan Chen wins fifth straight US Figure Skating title
- Gray sends Texas Tech past No. 21 Texas women 74-66
- 76ers-Thunder called off as virus concerns still trouble NBA
- Pueyo, McDonald lead No. 11 Arizona women past Oregon State
- After losing Mahomes, Chiefs and Henne hold off Browns 22-17
- Key scores 18 to lead Indiana St. over Illinois St. 74-68
- Chiefs advance to 3rd straight AFC title game at home
- Marshall hires Alabama assistant Huff as football coach
- Henry scores 16 to carry Bradley past Evansville 86-55
- Henry scores 16 to carry Bradley past Evansville 86-55
- Crutcher carries Dayton past George Washington 67-54
- MATCHDAY: Milan eyes top spot; resurgent Arsenal v Newcastle
- Sherfield scores 27 to carry Nevada past Fresno St. 79-65
- Ford lifts Idaho State past Sacramento State 57-56 in OT
- Twitter suspends US congresswoman over election fraud claims
- N. Korea's parliament rubber stamps new development plans
- No. 12 Kentucky women pull away late, 80-73, hold off Vandy
- Vrankic leads Santa Clara past San Diego 69-63
- Heung-Min Son Gets Closer to Fans Through Tottenham Hotspur Korea Twitter Account
- Rizzuto scores 19 as Albany sweeps NJIT 83-71
- Carter lifts Norfolk St. past Delaware St. 83-79 in OT
- Vice President Pence thanks U.S. troops at Fort Drum
- Radford helps No. 20 Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest 64-60
- Hall lifts Loyola of Chicago over Northern Iowa 88-46
- Ridder carries Missouri St. past Missouri S&T 94-49
- Aid effort intensifies after Indonesia quake that killed 81
- Kevin Na has a big finish and wins the Sony Open
- Jaworski carries Lafayette over Loyola (MD) 72-70
- Gutsy or insane? Depends on the outcome of tough calls
- Browns' comeback comes up short, fall to Chiefs in playoffs
- Experience a New, Smarter Way to Shop for Skincare with POND'S and Shopee
- China reports its economy grew 2.3% percent in 2020 as its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic accelerated
- China economy grows 2.3% in 2020 as rebound from virus gains
- Olympics will go ahead, Japan's PM tells parliament
- Poland's growing problem with illegal European waste
- Australia 149-4, leads India by 182 at lunch on day 4
- Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
- Defense officials tell AP they fear possible inside attack at inauguration, will have National Guard troops vetted
- Asia shares pare losses as China GDP pips forecasts
- Taiwanese doctor blasts witch-hunt amid hospital COVID cluster
- Phil Spector's death resurrects mixed reaction from skeptics
- FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
- Taiwan President pens letter recognizing medical workers’ hard work
- PropertyGuru Tackles Top Home Loan Refinancing Misconceptions Among Singaporeans in New Research
- Yandle gets100th NHL goal, Panthers beat Blackhawks 5-2
- Jake Guentzel lifts Penguins past Capitals in shootout
- Asian shares mostly lower, China gains on GDP rebound
- Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as head coach
- Amazon to host first Southeast Asia Seller Summit for small and medium-sized businesses to Start Local, Go Global
- Clarkson helps Jazz to 5th straight, beat Nuggets 109-105
- Los Angeles Chargers hiring Brandon Staley as head coach
- Opinion: In Russia, cornered Alexei Navalny fights back
- US team vows to continue after America's Cup capsize
- Weber St. needs 2nd half rally to beat upset-minded Tarleton
- Asia Today: Philippine cases hit 500K amid vaccine struggles
- Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
- Northern Taiwan university front gate becomes hottest attraction
- Williamson, Pelicans spoil Fox's big night in win over Kings
- Lee's career-high 25 sends CS Fullerton past CS Northridge
- Navalny decries 'mockery of justice' at rushed hearing
- Moon urges Biden to learn from Trump's N. Korea diplomacy
- Today in History
- In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity
- England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st test
- FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
- 12 workers trapped week ago in China mine blast are alive
- Clippers beat Pacers 129-96 for 1st 4-game winning streak
- 'Rooting hard for you': Will departure notes end with Trump?
- South Korean court sentences Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong to 2 ½ years in prison over corruption case
- What Biden can and can't get from an evenly divided Senate
- Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House
- SKorean court gives Samsung scion prison term over bribery
- Japan's PM vows Olympics will be proof of victory over virus
- Saints' Brees exits playoffs, perhaps career, on sour note
- Israel trades Pfizer doses for medical data in vaccine blitz
- This Week: Netflix earns, jobless benefits, US home sales
- Israeli jets hit Hamas targets in Gaza after rockets fired
- Taiwan's DPP expresses opposition to 'unjustified' recall campaigns
- Nurse becomes 5th healthcare worker in Taiwan hospital Covid cluster
- More foreigners want to move to Taiwan amid COVID pandemic
- The Latest: Chinese province ups restrictions amid outbreak
- Dramatic drop in Saudi executions after laws changed in 2020
- Trump administration takes one last swipe at Huawei before change over
- Column: Brady moves on, making history with every throw
- Kirk's long road back ends with finish that feels like a win
- Still playing: Bills, Bucs risen from Super Bowl droughts
- Hotels in Taiwan's Taitung County offer special NT$1 deal for travelers
- Weiwuying in southern Taiwan presents live concert program amid pandemic
- Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
- German and Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Ankara
- Pakistan journalists face charges for criticizing military
- South Asia's LGBT Muslims turn to social media for social support
- Israel moves to rein in rights group over 'apartheid' use
- Navalny's arrest adds to tension between Russia and the West
- TV show with episodes set in Taiwan becomes hit on HBO
- Colorful masks in Taiwan clear of carcinogenic dyes
- Carmaker Stellantis shares buoyed in Milan, Paris on 1st day
- Taiwanese frigate undergoes repairs after hitting underwater foreign object in naval port
- Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
- VP Bank in Singapore Awarded Best Private Bank in Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2020
- Swedish man among Taiwan's 6 imported Covid cases
- New Palau president vows support for Taiwan amid Chinese bullying
- Pakistani raid kills Taliban suspected of slaying of troops
- Taiwan High Speed Rail to discount prices for university students
- Italian PM Conte seeks to save his government from falling
- Italy court weighs extradition to Vatican in fair trial case
- Lockdown: Tennis players getting on with life in Australia
- EU gender pay gap still significant, warn trade unions
- The Latest: World Cup ski director tests positive for virus
- China to sanction U.S. officials for 'nasty behavior' over Taiwan
- Japan urges South Korea to drop wartime compensation demands
- Taiwan-made zombie movie creeps into theaters Friday
- Trippier's ban resumes after FIFA rejects Atletico's appeal
- Winter weather hits parts of Europe, from Poland to Turkey
- Uganda cops surround offices of Bobi Wine's opposition party
- Phil Neville leaving job coaching England women's team
- Liz Weston: How to make budgeting as painless as possible
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius expected for Taiwan on Wednesday
- Italy's PM Conte survives to face confidence test in Senate
- Court in Central African Republic upholds election results
- School choice lawsuit surge pushes possible high court fight
- Tennessee governor faces criticism for approach to virus
- UK seafood trucks protest at Parliament over Brexit red tape
- Russia ready for quick extension of last arms pact with US
- Singapore to resume hosting Shangri-La Dialogue summit in June
- Davis Cup Finals up to 11 days in 2021, could be in 3 cities
- Successful epidemic prevention propels Taiwan’s economy ahead of other Asian Tigers: President Tsai
- Report: Fossil fuel firms failing to curb climate gas leaks
- Michelin France stars awarded in virtual ceremony
- Russia expels 2 Dutch diplomats in quid pro quo move
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 2 Syrians charged with terrorism over army officer's killing
- EU defends Portugal trip as ministers, officials quarantine
- WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
- Malaysia to roll out additional $3.7 billion stimulus measures
- Military nurses, tests coming to help hard-hit Arizona city
- Jovic starts rebuilding career in Germany after Madrid lows
- Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
- Court orders to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days, spokeswoman says
- Man hospitalized in Germany after camel bites him in face
- Xi, Modi expected for 'virtual' Davos in era of pandemic
- Tunisian army units, police quell unrest in many areas
- Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative
- Lampard struggling to get best out of Werner at Chelsea
- Springboks' Erasmus open to Lions series in Britain, Ireland
- Former Hong Kong lawmaker rejects HSBC's explanation over frozen accounts
- Ice Hockey World Championship: Belarus loses host role
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US
- Police command structure crumbled fast during Capitol riot
- South African cricketers pleased with security in Pakistan
- Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to virus
- Participants in inauguration rehearsal on West Front of Capitol evacuated by security officials
- Officials say evacuation at inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire several blocks away and not believed to be a threat
- Capitol Police orders lockdown during inauguration rehearsal in abundance of caution after nearby fire, no public threat
- Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for 'Big Tech' book
- Hockey world championships pulled from Belarus because of safety concerns
- Sudanese bury victims of Darfur violence, death toll at 129
- Archie Bradley, Phillies finalize $6 million, 1-year deal
- Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
- EU insists virus shots will remain voluntary
- Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim
- Pirlo's position precarious heading into Italian Super Cup
- Blend it with Beckham: Neville hired to coach Inter Miami
- Messi facing lengthy suspension for hitting opponent
- Capitol lifts lockdown after nearby fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns during inauguration rehearsal
- Beerschot's Hernán Losada hired as coach of DC United
- Poland national soccer team coach Jerzy Brzęczek fired
- 6N: England without Australian skills coach during pandemic
- Ex-Florida employee in jail after arrest warrant issued
- UN chief says 9 African nations, Iran in arrears on UN dues
- IIHF pulls hockey worlds from Belarus, seeks new host
- Canada OKs return of Boeing 737 Max aircraft
- Merkel, governors to meet amid fears over virus variants
- UK says 'human error' wiped 1000s of police computer records
- Weary migrants wait at Guatemala roadblock as caravan stalls
- POLL ALERT: Duke falls out of Top 25 for 1st time since February 2016; Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova remain 1-2-3
- Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans
- Duke falls out of AP Top 25; Gonzaga, Baylor remain 1-2
- Biden's test: Engineering economic boom in a partisan divide
- Woman ruled dead in 2017 fights to be declared alive
- Trump baby blimp enters Museum of London collection
- MLB Calendar
- ATP Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- POLL ALERT: Louisville moves to No. 1 in women's Top 25 for 1st time in school history; Stanford tumbles to No. 5
- Trump baby protest blimp enters Museum of London collection
- Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK day
- WHO raises 'concerns' about Mideast vaccine inequity
- Two UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
- Coronavirus deaths rising in 30 US states amid winter surge
- Woman accused of theft from Pelosi's office during riot
- Trouble at home may change Biden's hand in Iran nuke talks
- Alberta leader urges Biden to hear case for Keystone XL
- Louisville is No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for 1st time
- Venezuela's Maduro sends oxygen to Brazil amid virus spike
- King Day service calls for nonviolence amid turbulent times
- Vols schedule news conference amid reports Pruitt fired
- Heavy metal guitarist photographed at Capitol riot charged
- AP source: Cavs plan to move on without F Kevin Porter Jr.
- Swiss to lift freeze on millions linked to ex-Tunisia leader
- Four Colombia players ruled out of match against the US
- Dutch government wipes out debt for parents in fraud scandal
- Heat-Pistons game delayed to allow for additional testing
- Pope says MLK's message of non-violent protest timely now
- Portugal tightens lockdown as pandemic surge breaks records
- Phillies acquire CJ Chatham from Red Sox
- Chiefs' Mahomes in concussion protocol after playoff win
- Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Pakistan PM angry over reports TV anchor knew about strike
- Knicks' Barrett, Randle double up Magic
- Blue Jackets hold on, defeat Red Wings 3-2 for their 1st win
- 49ers promote DeMeco Ryans to DC, Mike McDaniel to OC
- Carl Icahn nixes charity bid to blow up ex-Trump casino
- California urges stop to 300K vaccines after some fall ill
- NY gov explores buying virus vaccine directly from maker
- Vanderbilt ends women's basketball season
- Far-right party accepts that migrants can be German citizens
- Column: Stewart balances personal bliss, professional angst
- U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham is resigning after criticism over citizenship data.
- Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data
- Torino fires coach Marco Giampaolo after poor results
- Staley's departure, free agent questions loom over LA Rams
- Aubameyang ends drought in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Newcastle
- Ibrahimović scores 2 as Milan beats Cagliari 2-0 to go clear
- Nuggets' Porter expected to miss 10th straight game
- Frustrated Ravens and Jackson seek different finish in 2021
- 2 more Texas men arrested in connection to Capitol attack
- Bills believe they're improved since Week 6 loss to Chiefs
- Prominent anti-abortion activist Joe Scheidler dies at 93
- Capela, Hunter propel Hawks past Timberwolves; MLK honored
- St. John's upsets No. 23 UConn 74-70 as teams renew rivalry
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- English Summaries
- English Results
- AP source: Saints' Nielsen accepts LSU coordinator job
- Packers get second shot at Bucs with Super Bowl at stake
- Aldridge, DeRozan lead Spurs over Trail Blazers 125-104
- Confident Buccaneers defense reverts to form at right time
- Mexico's president continues to blast US investigation
- Bucs designate Vita Vea to return from reserve/injured list
- Browns, Mayfield expecting to build upon 2020 successes
- Spaniards killed women, kids over slaying of conquistadores
- UConn's Auriemma: Schools need NCAA Tournament this season
- Aldridge, DeRozan lead Spurs past Blazers 125-104
- MATCHDAY: Leicester bids to go top of EPL
- NFL won't allow in-person workouts for scouting combine
- Hendriks has full no-trade this year, then limited provision
- Irving sits out seventh straight game as Nets host Bucks
- Arab League head hopes Biden changes Trump Mideast policies
- North Dakota lawmaker sorry for mass email of QAnon video
- Báez can boost option price and buyout with Astros
- Remittances to El Salvador rebound after early pandemic drop
- Jon Arnett, star college and NFL running back, dies at 85
- AP source: Padres acquiring SD native Musgrove from Pirates
- Morant has 17 points, 10 assists; Grizzlies top Suns 108-104
- Varlamov, Pageau lead Islanders to 1-0 win over Bruins
- Signs point to Saints entering new era in 2021
- Allianz Risk Barometer 2021: Covid-19 trio tops global and Asia Pacific business risks
- Ohio State QB Fields declares for draft; WR Olave returning
- Nicaragua congress adopts life sentences; opposition opposes
- 3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals
- AP Photos: Snow fills Kashmir resort with tourists again
- Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
- Three Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- AP sources: Daboll likely to stay put as Bills coordinator
- Independent pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays
- India reaches lunch at 83-1 on day 5, final test v Australia
- Gray's 17 points lead Florida State past Louisville 78-65
- Mewis' hat trick leads US women past Colombia 4-0
- Taiwan's foreign minister receives credentials from new Haitian ambassador
- AP source: Jon Lester, Nats agree to deal, pending physical
- Texans interview Bieniemy, 3 others in coaching search
- Marner scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Jets 3-1
- Harden, Durant star as Nets edge Bucks 125-123
- Raptors beat Mavericks 116-93, extend win streak to 3 games
- Reinhart, Lazar score twice in Buffalo's 6-1 win over Flyers
- USGS says magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes northwestern Argentina near border with Chile
- Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
- Taiwan military stages drill aimed at repelling China attack
- Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes parts of Argentina and Chile
- Heat rally from 19 down, top Pistons 113-107 to end slide
- Bulls beat Rockets 125-120; Oladipo solid in Houston debut
- Public concerned new skyscraper will block view of Taipei 101 fireworks
- Kyrou's goal lifts Blues to 5-4 comeback win over Sharks
- Hurricanes score 3 in third to beat Predators 4-2
- MIPIM Asia Awards Forum to be digitally hosted and livestreamed on 26 January
- After seeing floods, Indonesian leader to visit quake zone
- Asia shares look to China for recovery lead, earnings in focus
- Asian shares mostly higher as Biden inauguration approaches
- Butler scores 30, unbeaten No. 2 Baylor tops No. 9 Kansas
- Taiwanese bubble tea featured on Japan’s college entrance exam
- Varlamov stops 27 shots, Islanders beat Bruins 1-0
- Ohio police officer killed in armed standoff with man
- Asia Today: China sees virus outbreaks across its northeast
- Gibson posts shutout, Ducks hold off Wild 1-0 in home opener
- Pompeo highlights milestones of Taiwan-US relations in series of tweets
- Rescuers in phone contact with workers trapped in China mine
- Italian PM Giuseppe Conte faces next confidence vote in Senate
- 12 slain, dumped on road in rural dispute in southern Mexico
- Samsung and South Korea: What next after Lee's bribery conviction?
- Today in History
- Allen, Weber lift Canadiens over Oilers 3-1
- Roberts to swear in yet another president who opposed him
- Exhausted hospital chaplains bring solace to lonely, dying
- Biden's national security Cabinet nominees face Senate tests
- Biden's hefty to-do list starts with a flurry of orders
- Biden has set sky-high expectations. Can he meet them?
- Group: Billions in aid needed to help Afghan kids in 2021
- Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK day
- Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
- Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans
- Yellen urges Congress to do more to fight pandemic recession
- ESPN report: Mets GM sent explicit texts to female reporter
- Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
- Gaudreau has goal, assist as Flames beat Canucks 5-2
- Smithfield Divorce Hong Kong is increasing its team in anticipation of the surge in demand for family dispute solutions
- Tokyo Olympics Q&A: 6 months out and murmurs of cancellation
- A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases
- Warriors rally from 14 down in 4th, beat Lakers 115-113
- Dubai, party haven amid pandemic, faces its biggest surge
- Stickless Stephenson gets winner, Vegas beats Coyotes 4-2
- US asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news
- Largest Japanese discount chain opens first location in Taiwan
- Thailand: Woman handed record 43-year sentence for defaming monarchy
- Russia shrugs off sanctions, rejects global calls for Navalny's release
- Employees Feel Companies Not Doing Enough to Upskill Them to Full Potential, More Can Be Done: NTUC LearningHub Survey
- Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
- 4 hurt in string of shootings in Pocono Mountains community
- Taiwan president seeks to negotiate trade deal with UK
- European car sales suffer worst plunge ever in pandemic
- Ex-manager sentenced to pay Taiwan’s Foxconn compensation for kickbacks
- Time and place to watch Manhattanhenge in central Taiwan city
- Russian-American climber found dead on Pakistani mountain
- Taiwan electric scooter-sharing platform WeMo hit with layoffs
- Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan
- Kashmir: Militants target non-locals amid tensions over land laws
- Thai court gives record 43-year sentence for insulting king
- Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman
- Analysis: In tough NBA times, games not the top priority
- Taipei City Hospital to impose new entry controls from Jan. 20
- Vegetarians and people with type O blood less likely to contract COVID-19
- Germany's Merkel, state leaders ponder tougher virus rules
- The Latest: India vaccine developer warns some to avoid shot
- Profit at Chinese state industry rises with virus recovery
- Vietnamese caregiver tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan hospital
- Taiwan cancels Lantern Festival event as COVID cluster expands
- South Africa's trailblazing Black food writer dies of virus
- Spain's rising cases give pandemic hospital a second chance
- Taiwan military debuts unmanned helicopter drone during attack drill
- Turkey slaps advertising ban on Twitter, Pinterest
- 1 dead, 24 migrants rescued on Greek island of Lesbos
- Taiwan badminton star advances at Toyota Thailand Open
- Japanese dorms turned into literary center in Taipei
- Italian PM Conte seeks to stay in power with Senate vote
- MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
- Biden to continue US arms sales, international support for Taiwan: Experts
- Olympic champion charged in weightlifting doping case
- Group: Angry mob targets radio station in north Afghanistan
- India’s homegrown vaccine developer warns some to avoid shot
- The Latest: Amateur clubs cleared to play in French Cup
- Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop pandemic
- European aviation agency: 737 Max to be cleared next week
- Concerns grow over Eurostar rail service linking UK, EU
- Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
- California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout
- Chaos as snow hits Japanese highway, 134 cars in crashes; one dead
- The Latest: Biden nominee says intel won't be politicized
- Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
- Police officer, suspect killed after armed standoff in Ohio
- Despite election loss, Uganda's Bobi Wine wins growing power
- Afghan officials: Taliban attacks, violence kills dozens
- Millennial Money: Crafting smarter money goals in 2021
- Meghan seeks court ruling over 'serious breach' of privacy
- Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
- 4 hurt in string of shootings in Pennsylvania's Poconos
- Mandžukić returns to Italy, signs for league leader AC Milan
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Navalny team releases investigation into 'Putin's Palace'
- Libya’s rivals meet in Egyptian resort over constitution
- Bank of America 4Q profit fell 18% but topped Street views
- Taiwanese university releases book on its COVID-19 experience
- EU lashes Bosnia for failing to properly care for migrants
- Kremlin brushes off Western calls to release Navalny
- Unions strike over job cuts at French vaccine maker Sanofi
- Paine wants to keep leading Australia despite loss to India
- Migrants scale border fences to enter Spanish enclave
- Philippines now free of H5N6 bird flu, but monitoring another strain
- AP-NORC poll: Virus, economy swamp other priorities for US
- New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
- Attorneys: Ex-governor charged in wrong county over Flint
- Westwood back in the Middle East with a target on his back
- Atlético appeals to CAS in attempt to suspend Trippier ban
- New York Mets fire general manager Jared Porter
- Germany's 2020 borrowing comes in well short of forecast
- Italian PM Giuseppe Conte survives confidence vote in Senate
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Thai leader threatens punishment for false vaccine news
- 12 Kosovo officials acquitted of paying phony war veterans
- Coronavirus: Pandemic politics and pictures of unmasked politicians
- Lionel Messi suspended 2 matches for hitting opponent
- EU-China investment deal lacks teeth on forced labor but could still be derailed
- Goldman Sachs' profits more than double, despite pandemic
- Frenchman Thibaut Pinot will skip Tour to focus on Giro
- Cybersecurity firm: Booting hackers a complex chore
- Earthquake injures 3 in Argentina; tremor also felt in Chile
- China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
- Relegation-threatened Torino hires Nicola as coach
- Dutch govt to beef up lockdown amid fears about new variants
- Massive car pileup on Japan highway kills one, injures 17
- EonStor CS Scale-Out NAS Perfectly Integrates SSD Cache into M&E Application
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Yulia Navalnaya is instrumental to Russia's opposition
- Oxygen-starved city in Brazil’s Amazon starts immunization
- Self-described militia members jailed on riot charges
- NASCAR to hold pre-race Daytona 500 concert with Luke Combs
- UK lawmakers debate 'genocide' clause to China trade deals
- Harry Brant, son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, dies at 24
- GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars
- 'We know this is real': New clinics aid virus 'long-haulers'
- The Latest: 3 new Dem senators to be sworn in after Biden
- Mega Millions jackpot now $850M; Powerball up to $730M
- Lemuel Jeanpierre promoted to Dolphins offensive line coach
- Falcons name Saints' Terry Fontenot as general manager
- Club World Cup draw pits Bayern against Africa-Qatar winner
- England appoints Hege Riise as temporary women's coach
- Lumentum buys Coherent in $5.7B push into lasers, photonics
- Club World Cup Draw
- Search for 2 children forcibly abducted from foster home
- Iraq postpones date for early elections by four months
- Dillon lands Daytona 500 ride with rebuilding Gaunt Brothers
- EU commission urges member states to speed up vaccination
- Russia: Gas pipeline to Germany at risk after US sanctions
- AP Explainer: Why are youth protests sweeping Tunisia?
- US puts visa restrictions on Tanzanian officials over vote
- Swiss gov't urges rejection of ban on full-face coverings
- Virginia bill would end civil commitment of sex offenders
- Women-led race team gearing up to run in Indianapolis 500
- Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church, H.E.R. to sing at Super Bowl
- Tribal leaders blast congressman opposed to Biden nomination
- Trump's trial, Biden's Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege
- Polish clinic wants to care for man in life-support dispute
- Twins tap Toby Gardenhire to manage new Triple-A affiliate
- FedEx to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe over next 18 months
- Teeter-totters at U.S.-Mexico border win UK design prize
- Blazers guard CJ McCollum has fracture in left foot
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Italy: Leonardo da Vinci copy handed back to museum that didn't know it had been stolen
- Survey: Major European allies optimistic about Biden admin
- Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Stellantis CEO: New car company will protect jobs and brands
- Pompeo, leaving office, says China’s policies on Muslims, ethnic minorities in Xinjiang Province constitute 'genocide'
- Federal court strikes down major Trump climate rollback
- US says China's policies on Muslims amount to 'genocide'
- Indiana State ties connect Packers tight ends Tonyan, Dafney
- Death toll from clashes in Sudan's West Darfur rises to 160
- Canada in touch with incoming Biden admin about oil pipeline
- Senate GOP leader says pro-Trump mob that attacked Capitol was 'fed lies' and 'provoked by the president'
- Trump in final parting shot hits Venezuela with sanctions
- Polling booths go to voters in Portugal's pandemic election
- Golf really getting busy with four major tours in action
- Oklahoma judge orders 'Tiger King' zoo to turn over big cats
- Michigan man sentenced to prison in drowning of autistic son
- Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day
- 10 largest US jackpots
- Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Georgia certifies victories of Democratic US Senate candidates, closing the book on a long, contentious election cycle
- Georgia certifies Democrats Warnock and Ossoff's Senate wins
- Column: Lower scores just an example of golf evolving
- Carolina-Nashville 1st NHL postponement since season started
- SAT doing away with optional essay, subject tests
- Tiffany Trump announces engagement on dad's final full day
- Halted rocket test could stall NASA moon shot, redo possible
- Plunged into virus 'dark winter,' Biden must lead US out
- Padres bring Musgrove home in 3-team trade with Bucs, Mets
- FBI: Man who wore GPS device during Capitol riots arrested
- Kyrie Irving rejoins Nets, says he 'just needed a pause'
- Swiss attorney general investigates Lebanon's central bank
- New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 pushed back to October
- Rebels amass on outskirts of Central African Republic town
- Ontario asks Biden for a million vaccines amid shortage
- Large migrant caravan dissolves in Guatemala
- #HenneThingIsPossible as Chiefs look toward AFC title game
- Macron calls on Biden for greater US military involvement
- Supreme Court takes on early stage of global warming case
- Driver fatally trapped between car, parking garage machine
- 12 Guard members removed from Biden inauguration
- India: Muslim comedian detained over anti-Hindu jokes he might crack
- Colombia says it's ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines
- Man charged with 5 new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting
- High-tech indoor farmer AppHarvest starts shipping tomatoes
- Tests show DNA of death row inmate, unknown man, on knife
- US death toll from the coronavirus tops 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University
- Huge explosion in oil tanker in central Syria, no casualties
- US virus death toll tops 400,000 in Trump's final hours
- US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial
- EPL looks into claim West Brom agreed not to play Snodgrass
- Sarah Thomas to be 1st female to officiate at Super Bowl
- Noem's tweet about student food pantry seen as dig at Haley
- Long shot? Capitol rioters hold out hope for a Trump pardon
- No. 23 Syracuse women use 27-9 4th quarter to beat Tar Heels
- German Summaries
- German Results
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- 'Shameful': US virus deaths top 400K as Trump leaves office
- LeVert, Pacers await test results before plotting next move
- Monarch butterfly population moves closer to extinction
- Couple celebrates 73rd wedding anniversary with vaccinations
- VIRUS TODAY: US death toll from COVID-19 passes 400,000
- NCAA announces tighter schedule for March Madness
- English Results
- English Summaries
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Poster artist helped connect candidates, voters in Georgia
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Biden makes his return to Washington area on eve of inauguration, set to lead divided nation in throes of pandemic
- Teen whom Biden befriended as fellow stutterer has book deal
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran
- Pharmacist accused of destroying vaccine charged
- 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli loses 2nd bid for early prison release
- Western Union, Coherent rise; PetMed, NOV fall
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Pence heading back to Indiana hometown after Biden inaugural
- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte wins confidence vote in Senate, keeping his wobbly government afloat
- Martin scores 24 to lift Towson past UNC Wilmington 78-74
- Lloyd rebounds from knee injury to play a full 90 for US
- US rejects Ford, Mazda requests to avoid Takata recalls
- Screen Actors Guild may discipline, expel Donald Trump
- Ravens release RB Mark Ingram, who lost starting job in 2020
- Mississippi county to put up marker for lynching victims
- NJ high court overturns conviction over 'Shining' reference
- Netflix's big 4Q lifts video service above 200M subscribers
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- BC-US--Index, US
- From Gaga to Garth, Miranda to Moreno: Celebs join inaugural
- Dortmund loses to Leverkusen in latest Bundesliga setback
- Biden ethics order marks departure from Trump administration
- Mahomes, other QBs in final 4 share affinity for deep throws
- Leicester piles more misery on Chelsea to go top of EPL
- Motorbike museum in Austrian Alps goes up in flames
- Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera
- Carr transfers to No. 9 Baylor women from Texas Tech
- Pirates' rebuild picking up steam after Musgrove trade
- Feds say charges over stolen Pelosi computer being prepared
- File details investigation into John Mulaney 'SNL' monologue
- Coach Steve Pikiell not concerned about Rutgers' 4-game skid
- NHL pulls microchipped 'tracking' pucks 6 days into season
- US men to play Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 31 in Orlando
- 4 vaccine doses stolen in Mexico, oxygen tanks spark appeal
- Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton, a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, has died.
- Rapper Bow Wow apologizes for attending packed Houston club
- Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher for Dodgers, dies at 75
- Florida facility plans alternate NFL combine for players
- Tennessee state senator charged again in federal court
- EXPLAINER: Can Trump be impeached after leaving office?
- Leicester goes top of Premier League by beating Chelsea 2-0
- Avs send Cole to Wild for Pateryn in swap of defensemen
- Mariners GM Dipoto moving at slower pace this offseason
- Spezia beats 9-man Roma 4-2 to reach Italian Cup quarters
- @POTUS resets as Twitter juggles presidential accounts
- Under-pressure Lampard unsure if he'll keep his Chelsea job
- McConnell pressures Democrats to keep Senate filibuster
- Deal offers more banking services for California pot firms
- MATCHDAY: Manchester rivals United, City chase EPL top spot
- Fowler takes Indian soccer to new levels -- of publicity
- McDonough returns to Atlanta United's front office
- Confident White sets tone for rejuvenated Buccaneers defense
- Lawyer: Justice Dept. has closed insider trading investigation into Sen. Richard Burr without criminal charges
- UN chief urges foreign fighters leave Libya by Saturday
- Nuga scores 23 to lead Kent State over Buffalo 84-81
- Lions hire GM Brad Holmes after he wasn't on original list
- Washington state nixes methanol plant meant to supply China
- Judge: Maxwell's sex relationships with adults can be secret
- China: Alibaba founder Jack Ma appears for first time since government crackdown
- Elway empowers GM as Paton promises collaboration, consensus
- Justice Dept. won't charge Sen. Burr over stock sales
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's farewell falsehoods
- Mets fire Porter after 38 days for explicit texts in 2016
- Advanced Energy Expands Market-Leading RF Power Generator to Meet Critical Needs of Semiconductor and Industrial Manufacturers
- Alabama museum to restore full-sized mockup of space shuttle
- Munoz scores 21 to lift Longwood past High Point 75-54
- Rahane was always thinking of win in 4th test vs Australia
- Australian geneticist debunks China's mink theory of Covid origin
- Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- UK lawyer quits Hong Kong team prosecuting activists
- Two Fox News political executives out after Arizona call
- Harmon, Harkless lead Oklahoma to 76-50 win over K-State
- Employment in Singapore Recovers as 40% of Companies Increase Headcount in 2021: Survey
- Cree Delivers Industry Leading Efficiency to Electric Vehicle Fast Charging and Solar Markets with New Silicon Carbide Power Module Portfolio
- Ivey's late 3 finishes Purdue's rally past No. 15 Ohio State
- No. 7 Michigan back on track after 87-63 rout of Maryland
- Short-handed Florida stuns No. 6 Tennessee 75-49
- 3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open, total is 10
- Bolden scores 21 to carry Butler over DePaul 67-53
- Rollins scores 25 to lead Toledo past Central Michigan 89-72
- Boeheim, Girard lead Syracuse to 83-57 rout of Miami
- Tilmon leads efficient No. 19 Missouri past South Carolina
- American who enthused about Bali lifestyle being deported
- Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
- Tommy Lasorda memorialized at Dodger Stadium service
- Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung to roll out joint street performer registration service
- Freeman leads Akron over Bowling Green 69-57
- Oregon State ends USC's 6-game win streak with a 58-56 win
- Biden marks nation's Covid grief before inauguration pomp
- Elliott stops 40, Konecny scores as Flyers beat Sabres 3-0
- Winthrop beats Presbyterian 72-58 for 19th straight win
- Crosby's OT goal lifts Penguins past Capitals 5-4
- Taiwan, New Zealand sign customs arrangement
- Vatrano scores overtime goal, Panthers over Blackhawks 5-4
- UN chief intends to invite Cyprus rivals to meet soon
- Beck scores 17 to carry Miami (Ohio) past Ball St. 81-71
- Hughes has 3 points in 2nd period as Devils beat Rangers 4-3
- Advanced Cloud-Native Container Security Added to Trend Micro’s Cloud One Services Platform
- America's Cup challenger series tweaked in US team's absence
- Joens makes go-ahead shot, No. 24 Iowa St. women top Sooners
- Ehlers scores in OT, Jets rally past Senators 4-3
- Ryan makes Red Wings history in 3-2 OT win over Blue Jackets
- Mangum leads Radford past Campbell 97-91 in 3OT
- Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'grievous mistake': Blinken
- Cloud Comrade Recognised as Rising Star Partner of the Year at the 2020 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards
- Harris leads SE Missouri past Tennessee State 63-59
- Thorpe lifts UNC Asheville over Gardner-Webb 79-75
- Iowa-Maryland women's game postponed because of inauguration
- Jokic scores 27 in 3 quarters, Nuggets rout Thunder 119-101
- Shuler scores 22; Ole Miss beats Mississippi State 64-46
- Asian shares hit a record high after Yellen calls for big spending
- Taiwan Lottery to offer bigger prizes during Lunar New Year holiday
- Businesses reopen as searchers dig in Indonesia quake rubble
- BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine likely to protect against highly infectious UK variant
- Petty, No. 18 Alabama rain in 3s, beat LSU 105-75
- No. 3 Villanova edges Seton Hall in return from 27-day break
- UN: Pandemic, surging food prices leave many in Asia hungry
- Mitchell scores 28, Jazz beat Pelicans 118-102
- AP source: Springer agrees to $150M, 6-year deal with Jays
- Taipei postpones Lantern Festival, cancels Dihua New Year Market
- Crosby scores in OT to lift Penguins over Capitals
- Trump expected to pardon former strategist Bannon
- US voices support for Taiwan's participation in WHO as observer
- Today in History
- Taiwan’s TSMC a key player shaping world in 2021: The Economist
- Champagnie's 31-point effort helps send Pitt past Duke 79-73
- Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president
- An inauguration unlike any other amid a pandemic, unrest
- Chen Zhi and Prince Group Bring the Art of Swiss Watchmaking to Cambodia
- Scott, Quintana lead LMU past San Diego 72-69 in OT
- Analysis: For Biden, chance to turn crisis into opportunity
- AP source: José Quintana agrees to $8M deal with Angels
- Biden charts new US direction, promises many Trump reversals
- Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics
- DC on lockdown and on edge before Biden's inauguration
- Miller scores 20 to carry Utah St. past Colorado St. 83-64
- Trump's exit: President leaves office with legacy of chaos
- Bangladesh wins toss in 1st ODI, sends West Indies in to bat
- Indian village cheers for Harris before swearing-in as US VP
- Former KMT health minister caught not wearing mask on Taipei MRT
- Dream close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA
- Chinese e-tycoon Jack Ma ends silence with online video
- MacKinnon reaches 500 points as Avalanche top Kings 3-2
- Trump pardons former strategist Steve Bannon, among 143 people awarded pardons or commutations in final hours in office
- Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Commences Productivity Diamond Jubilee Launching Ceremony
- Mega Millions jackpot now $970M; Powerball up to $730M
- India's 'living dead' struggle to reclaim their rights
- Netanyahu courts Arab voters in election-year turnabout
- Chinese e-tycoon Jack Ma ends silence with online video
- Asia Today: China records dozens new cases, defends response
- Indian farmers beat water scarcity with innovation
- Northern Taiwan museum kicks off 2021 with international artwork
- Asian markets gain on hopes Biden will act on economy, virus
- Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
- Azbil to Advance Building Automation Solutions with the Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab Led by CapitaLand
- MediaTek Launches 6nm Dimensity 1200 Premium 5G SoC with Unrivaled AI and Multimedia for Powerful 5G Experiences
- Israel pushes settlement construction as Trump leaves office
- Rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State tops Pac-12 week
- Boats emerge from Sahara sand to transport migrants to Spain
- 3 title games QBs share similar draft history
- Chiefs' Chad Henne goes from backup QB to playoff stage
- Taiwan military members advised to avoid visiting Taoyuan
- Capped out: Flat salary cap makes NHL teams get creative
- Taiwan’s Taitung most welcoming region on earth: Booking.com
- Taiwan’s EVA Air ranked 9th, 6th safest airline in 2021 by two groups
- Hollywood returns: Gaga, J. Lo headline Biden inauguration
- Taipei mayor reveals intent to run for president in 2024
- Half of Taiwanese have misconceptions about hangovers: survey
- Super Host? Bucs can become 1st to play Super Bowl at home
- Covid cluster patients visited seafood restaurants, noodle shops in northern Taiwan
- Outreach by Tunisian leaders fails to quell youth unrest
- Taipei book fair moves online over Covid fears
- EU sighs with relief as Biden readies to enter White House
- Fire, blast at ammunition warehouse in western Libya kills 3
- EXPLAINER: Why US accused China of genocide and what's next
- Popular Thai politician charged with defaming monarchy
- Man detained for throwing snowballs at Berlin US consulate
- China labels Pompeo 'doomsday clown' over genocide claims
- Mysterious donor gives NT$210 million to New Taipei over last decade
- Indonesian leader promises compensation for plane crash
- India starts supplying COVID-19 shots to neighboring nations
- Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
- In first hours as president, Biden to sign 15 executive actions reversing Trump policies on climate, immigration, virus
- Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
- On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus
- Trump, in dead of night, releases members of his administration from ethics pledge, including lobbying ban
- Italian PM Conte works to cement majority after narrow vote
- Music stars slam UK's 'shameful' failure on EU touring rules
- Taiwan sends tourism delegation to Palau to explore travel bubble opportunities
- Trump commutes sentence of ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick
- Trump pardons Israeli officer who enlisted spy Pollard
- Brexit deal: The 'teething problems' and 'red tape' reality
- Incoming US treasury secretary pledges to take on China
- Trump frees former aides from ethics pledge, lobbying ban
- Beijing's assurances on forced labor 'hot air': Chair of EU Parliament's China Delegation
- 5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
- Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
- Thomas to go on training program after anti-gay slur
- Taiwan economist says 5% growth possible in 2022
- Zimbabwe's foreign minister dies of COVID-19 amid resurgence
- How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
- MediaTek taps TSMC 6-nanometer tech for new flagship 5G phone chips
- EU fines video game firms for blocking cross-border sales
- Albanian soldier dies in Afghanistan peacekeeping mission
- UnitedHealth overcomes pandemic hit and tops 4Q expectations
- England rugby coach isolating after assistant gets COVID-19
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Taiwan president’s attorneys deny defeat in Ph.D. court case
- The Latest: Italy ponders suing Pfizer for vaccine delays
- 6 suspected militants killed in Russia's Chechnya
- No-go for Joe Exotic: Trump pardon list omits 'Tiger King'
- Taiwan tech research institute’s exhibits attract interest at CES
- Theresa May rebukes Boris Johnson as UK welcomes Biden era
- Armed men try to storm governor’s house in Sudan’s Darfur
- Number of international marriages in Taiwan falls by half in 2020
- Trump departs White House for final time as president, will travel to Florida instead of Biden's inauguration
- Pardon for former Google engineer who stole trade secrets
- Greece: Parliament set to extend western coastal waters
- Czechs to make mandatory minimum of local food in stores
- New CDC director takes over beleaguered agency amid crisis
- Iran’s telecom minister appears before prosecutor
- Biden intelligence pick favors 'aggressive' stance on China threat
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Lawyer says ex-royal staff will shed light on Meghan letter
- The Latest: Biden goes to church before his inauguration
- Germany to ban practice of killing newly hatched male chicks
- How Netflix helped 'The White Tiger' movie become a reality
- Dutch propose curfew to rein in virus; will ban more flights
- Belgium religious faiths want more worshippers at services
- Fierce California winds fan fires, topple trees and trucks
- US probes complaints that Ford tailgate recall didn't work
- North Carolina city OKs ban on hairstyle discrimination
- Struggling French students protest university closures
- Madrid emergency services say they have rushed to a building in the city center following an explosion
- Ex-boyfriend of deported Russian agent pardoned by Trump
- Sheriff: Deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
- UN: 43 Europe-bound migrants killed in shipwreck off Libya
- France to reckon with Algeria colonial past, won't apologize
- Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Madrid's mayor says at least 2 people have died in a blast after an apparent gas leak
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Pakistan says test-fire of medium-range missile a success
- Networks stick with Trump in his unusual goodbye speech
- Mayor: Madrid blast kills 2; apparently linked to gas leak
- Morgan Stanley profits rise 48%, helped by strong markets
- Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fiction in his goodbye to Washington
- Philippines sees 'close and friendly' ties with Biden administration
- Work on Keystone XL pipeline suspended ahead of Biden action
- Joe Biden, Kamala Harris arrive at US Capitol for inaugural ceremony and swearing-in
- Colts QB Rivers, 39, retires from NFL after 17 seasons
- Donald Trump lands in Florida in final hour of presidency, rejecting tradition by skipping Joe Biden's swearing-in
- Ex-Arizona politician in adoption scheme must head to prison
- Portugal sets records in one of world's worst virus surges
- Atalanta held to 1-1 draw at struggling Udinese in Serie A
- The Latest: College of Charleston postpones four games
- Inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden gets underway at US Capitol, 2 weeks after violent siege
- Premier League clubs agree to trial concussion substitutes
- Houston event off as men’s tennis tour makes schedule tweaks
- Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president, breaking historic gender and racial barriers in American politics
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Detroit Lions hire New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell as head coach
- Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States, takes office amid pandemic, economic woes, deep divisions
- Biden in first remarks as president says 'This is America's day' and 'Democracy has prevailed'
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Biden calls on Americans to overcome divisions, declaring that 'without unity, there is no peace'
- Biden says duty of all Americans, especially elected leaders, is 'to defend the truth and defeat the lies'
- Wade Davis returns to Royals, gets minor league contract
- Olympic champion's abuse claim triggers debate in Greece
- Assuming U.S. presidency, Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'
- Charges: Water customer in arrears burned workers with acid
- Edmunds: Top automotive tech at CES 2021
- China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out
- Football world reacts to retirement of Philip Rivers
- Browns GM praises Mayfield, won't discuss plans for QB
- At 106, woman among earliest vaccine recipients in Brazil
- Biden puts U.S. back into fight to slow global warming
- Dubai orders hospitals to cancel surgeries amid virus surge
- Lions agree to terms with Saints' Dan Campbell to be coach
- AP PHOTOS: Biden takes oath, inherits confluence of crises
- UN announces talks on new Syria constitution resume Jan 25
- Biden inaugural: Abrupt pivot to civility in post-Trump era
- Women's spring volleyball season starting with Badgers No. 1
- New Mexico zoo sends endangered wolf pack to Mexico
- Text of Biden's inaugural address as the 46th president
- Delay in Pfizer vaccine shipments frustrate Europe, Canada
- Officials: Roadside bomb wounds 11 troops in SW Pakistan
- Pork exec gives $25K to Iowa governor; company got virus aid
- Search called off for boy swept out to sea in California
- Knicks Go early favorite for Saturday's $3 million Pegasus
- Editorial Roundup: US
- German Summaries
- German Results
- FIBA releases sites for final round of AmeriCup qualifying
- Eley, McGowan join Ga Tech football as graduate transfers
- VIRUS TODAY: US states report COVID-19 vaccine shortage
- Review: A showdown at the border in ‘No Man’s Land’
- Man City breaks down Villa's resistance to win 2-0 in EPL
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Grady scores 24 to lift Davidson past Fordham 73-58
- Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew.'
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Mexico's homicide rate stayed high in 2020 despite pandemic
- Pitt is lit; Champagnie, Panthers serving notice in ACC
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Biden enters White House as president after military escort, short walk along Pennsylvania Avenue to the mansion
- Sean Johnson, Jordan Morris leave US training camp
- Review: In 'The White Tiger,' an epic for modern-day India
- Chiefs' Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Business protest in Colombia ahead of virus lockdown
- Front & center: Nuggets big man Jokic steps up another level
- Muslim group denounces racist graffiti
- Biden bets big on immigration reform in opening move
- Netflix, Alibaba rise; Bank of New York, US Bancorp fall
- Trump global broadcasting chief quits amid VOA staff revolt
- Biden signals plans to halt oil activity in Arctic refuge
- New Mexico college teams finally returning home
- Clyburn: Bush called him a 'savior' for boosting Biden
- Sporting KC signs 2 teens among 3 homegrown players
- Lewandowski's penalty keeps Bayern 4 points clear of Leipzig
- Democrats take Senate command as 3 new senators are sworn in, giving party control of White House, Congress
- Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida for riot at Capitol
- Democrats gaining Senate control as new members take oath
- Brazil receives oxygen from Venezuela for COVID-19 patients
- Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
- Chief: Man who killed officer had vowed not to go to jail
- New studies clarify which genes may raise breast cancer risk
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Hundreds in Haiti protest to demand leader's resignation
- 'Defeat the lies': Biden speaks of duty to defend the truth
- Arizona State promotes Pierce to sole defensive coordinator
- Grizzlies-Blazers called off; NBA stresses new protocols
- Struggling Marseille loses again as fans turn on players
- American teen Hoppe scores but Schalke loses 2-1 to Cologne
- Biden signs 1st executive orders, targeting Trump policies on immigration, climate change, racial equity and virus
- Some COVID-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness
- Trump's pardon largesse a boon for well-connected fraudsters
- Business Highlights
- Report: Witness implicates Mexico's army in abduction of 43
- AP source: Brantley agrees to $32M, 2-year deal with Astros
- United Airlines posts $1.9 billion loss in pandemic-laden 4Q
- Brady, talented Buccaneers playmakers developing chemistry
- Man charged with pinning officer during US Capitol attack
- Mexico's leader takes new shot at Twitter in continuing spat
- 3rd-division club Alcoyano upsets Madrid in Copa del Rey
- Defense shines as ETSU defeats Western Carolina 59-48
- In-form Pogba keeping Man United in front in EPL title race
- Yellen taps Obama administration vets for key Treasury roles
- MATCHDAY: Liverpool looks for goals; Barca eyes cup win
- Bills among the NFL's 4 defenses peaking in the postseason
- Senate confirms Avril Haines as intelligence director, giving President Biden first member of his Cabinet
- AP PHOTOS: Pandemic, threats of violence taint Biden's debut
- COVID-19: Ireland struggles to overcome its Christmas hangover
- Biden's first Cabinet member to lead battered intel agencies
- Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
- China: Trapped miner dies of head injury after gold mine explosion
- Ayers scores 23 to lead Mercer over The Citadel 83-63
- Police: Alabama officers killed man who fired at them
- Biden repudiates white supremacy, calls for racial justice
- Winthrop sets program record with 20th straight victory
- Ovechkin on COVID list, Caps fined $100K; Canes games off
- Immigrants cheered by possible citizenship path under Biden
- Comfort TV viewing gives ratings boost to football, dramas
- NRA fights for its future in Texas, New York courts
- China imposes sanctions on 28 Trump-era officials including Pompeo
- Packers realize how much Rodgers has at stake this weekend
- AP source: Twins bolster rotation with $8M deal for Happ
- Where Biden stood, reminders of a failed insurrection
- Hughes carries Duquesne over Rhode Island 71-69
- Hill scores 20 to lift Longwood over High Point 67-54
- 4 Vols announce transfer plans 2 days after Pruitt's firing
- Holmes scores 18 to carry St. Bonaventure past VCU 70-54
- Coronavirus: Will EU countries close borders again?
- Southco’s New Bifold Torque Hinge Improves Fold-out Table Operation in Transportation Interiors
- Harbaugh adds Linguist, Helow to Michigan's defensive staff
- Smooth Psaki shows new tone in first Biden press briefing
- Oklahoma State's Gundy among 6 in Oklahoma Sports HOF class
- Australian PM rebuffs Cricket Australia over Jan 26 plans
- Ursin has 20 points, No. 9 Baylor beats Oklahoma State 77-58
- Mann lifts Gardner-Webb past UNC Asheville 84-57
- Watson scores 29 to lead Friars past No. 11 Creighton 74-70
- Parham scores 24 to lead VMI past Furman 74-73
- Love, Bacot help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 80-73
- Georgia stuns Kentucky 63-62 with Horne's go-ahead layup
- AP source: Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott to step down at end of June
- Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
- Embiid scores 42, leads 76ers past Celtics 117-109
- Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June
- Draisaitl breaks 3rd-period tie, Oilers beat Maple Leafs 3-1
- India: Blaze hits world's largest vaccine maker
- Irving returns, but new-look Nets beaten by Cavs in 2 OTs
- Top-ranked Ash Barty to make return in Adelaide exhibition
- Okafor carries SE Louisiana past McNeese State 92-88
- Military helicopter crash kills 3 in training exercise in NY
- Stephen F. Austin defeats Northwestern State 86-74
- Mangum scores 16 to carry Radford over Campbell 67-61
- Nunn leads Heat past Raptors 111-102
- Porzingis' big night leads Mavericks past Pacers 124-112
- Krutwig scores 15; Loyola of Chicago routs Valparaiso 75-39
- Young has 38, Collins adds 31 as Hawks beat Pistons in OT
- New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office
- Mexico posts near-record 1,539 COVID-19 deaths, 20,548 cases
- Greene leads George Mason over Saint Joseph's 87-85 in 2OT
- Trapped worker dies as rescuers try to save 21 in China mine
- Taiwan president congratulates Biden on inauguration
- Anthony hits buzzer-beating 3, Magic edge Timberwolves 97-96
- US ambassador reiterates support for Taiwan before leaving office
- Sexton, Cavs spoil Irving's 1st game with Durant, Harden
- Washington snaps 8-game skid, topples Colorado 84-80
- Gordon lifts Nicholls St. past Houston Baptist 92-83
- California Baptist beats San Diego Christian 89-37
- Horne scores 23 to lead Illinois St. over Bradley 71-56
- Rosser lifts New Orleans past Texas A&M-CC 87-68
- Smith scores 16 to lift Chattanooga past Samford 70-64
- Arkansas rallies, then holds on to beat Auburn 75-73
- Alston Jr. leads Boise State over Fresno State 73-51
- Lampley carries Sam Houston St. over Abilene Christian 64-57
- Analysis: Biden faces a more confident China after US chaos
- Today in History
- China sends spy plane over Taiwan's ADIZ on day of Biden's inauguration
- Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
- Analysis: Biden issues call to unity that comes with urgency
- Senate confirms Biden 1st Cabinet pick as Democrats control
- Biden revokes Trump report promoting 'patriotic education'
- 'Just move on': Republicans grapple with post-Trump future
- Ayton has season-high 26 points, Suns beat Rockets 109-103
- Who's in charge: Career staffers move to acting Cabinet head
- Vietnam: COVID, trade, climate change to be high on new leadership's agenda
- Eriksson Ek helps Wild cap road trip with 3-2 win over Ducks
- Hertl's shootout goal lifts Sharks over Blues, 2-1
- Mike Sadek, former Giants catcher, dies at 74 after illness
- Shea Theodore scores twice, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2
- DHL, Ukrainian Railways and Center of Transport Service Liski to drive rail connectivity between China and Ukraine
- Theodore scores 2 goals, Golden Knights top Coyotes 5-2
- Jackpot winner in $730M Powerball, none in Mega Millions
- Asia Today: Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10 months
- Asian stocks at record highs as Biden inauguration lifts stimulus hopes
- Horvat's shootout goal sends Canucks past Canadiens 6-5
- Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq
- Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move
- Asian shares mostly up on optimism for stimulus from Biden
- Mobile labs take vaccine studies to diverse neighborhoods
- UK mulls refusing EU ambassador full diplomatic status
- Taiwan reports 2 imported Covid cases from Philippines
- European Central Bank faces gloomier picture for economy
- Red White Superstar concert to go fan-less in Taipei over COVID concerns
- Former IOC VP Pound says fans optional for Tokyo Olympics
- Super Bowl play-ins at Lambeau rare yet rich events for Pack
- EXPLAINER: A look at the data behind NFL decision making
- Organists offer soundtrack to jabs at medieval UK cathedral
- Amazon Singapore Ushers in the Year of the Ox with Bountiful Deals on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh
- Twitter locks account of Chinese embassy in Washington
- Du Plessis preparing for unexpected test series in Pakistan
- Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?
- Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
- 20 stations flash red alert for 'unhealthy' air in southern Taiwan
- Iraqi State TV reports suicide bombing in central Baghdad, unknown number of casualties
- Police: Explosions rock central Baghdad, at least 6 dead
- Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron promises more support for students in France
- Twitter locks Chinese embassy’s account over Uyghur tweet
- AmCham calls for US-Taiwan bilateral trade agreement
- Draw not an option for England in 2nd test against Sri Lanka
- Romania activist urges people to do something good every day
- Teams from Taiwan, Japan jointly develop AI learning system
- 【Hong Kong Arts Centre】presents Jockey Club Pop-up Art Park from now to 16 Apr 2021 Experience the virtual and the reality online-to-offline
- Taiwan suspends digital ID project amid safety concerns
- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the US will join World Health Organization project to deploy vaccines around the world
- One World International School to launch new, fully Digital Campus in Punggol
- US to join global coronavirus vaccine program
- Lunar New Year shuttle buses in Taiwan's Taroko to operate as usual
- China hopes for cooperation, better relations under Biden
- Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
- Fight in Bosnia migrant camp injures 2 police, smashed cars
- The Latest: Fauci vows full US engagement with WHO
- Iraqi military says death toll in twin suicide bombings in Baghdad rises to at least 28 dead, 73 wounded
- Fire hits factory belonging to Serum Institute of India, world's largest vaccine maker; COVID-19 vaccine not affected
- India gives 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal
- 2 EU resolutions call for members to 're-examine engagement policies with Taiwan'
- Fire hits building at world's largest vaccine maker in India
- 10 largest US jackpots
- Biden's COVID-19 plan: Masks, testing, more vaccine supplies
- Dubai halts live entertainment amid surge in virus cases
- Biden puts forth virus strategy, requires mask use to travel
- Restructuring Norwegian Air to get government support
- Crystal Palace signs French striker Mateta from Mainz
- COVID: Hungary fast-tracks Russian vaccine with EU approval in the works
- Fourth Quarter 2020 Citi Residential Property Ownership Survey
- Buttigieg aims for 'generational' change at Transportation
- EU to hold video summit to assess new virus restrictions
- Google, French publishers sign copyright news payment deal
- AP Interview: 'Demanding' Ibrahimovic boosts Dalot at Milan
- Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive and cynical'
- Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
- Zidane under fire as Real Madrid loses again
- Virus pushes storied Paris fan museum to brink of folding
- European Parliament calls for halt on Nord Stream 2 construction after Navalny arrest
- British FM in Khartoum to discuss Sudan-Ethiopia tension
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- FIFA unites with UEFA to warn clubs against breakaway league
- Dutch lawmakers slam planned coronavirus curfew
- Germany's Merkel stands by Russia pipeline that US opposes
- AC Milan means business with Mario Mandžukić signing
- Ousted Thai politician defends vaccine procurement criticism
- EXPLAINER: What's next for WHO after US takes steps to stay
- Taiwan registers record high export orders in 2020
- Italian police bust massive Mafia fraud scheme
- World leaders laud US return to climate fight under Biden
- European Central Bank leaves key economic stimulus programs unchanged
- Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris
- Lebanon extends lockdown to Feb. 8 as virus numbers rise
- Germany's Merkel points to variant risk as infections drop
- Amazon offers assist with US COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- Taipei's 2021 Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival worth a visit
- Turkey launches charm offensive to ease tensions with EU
- U.K., EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador
- Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami
- Austria presents national strategy against anti-Semitism
- Jack Ma's reappearance fails to soothe all investor concerns
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Virus scuttles Glastonbury Festival for second straight year
- US home construction jumped 5.8% in December to 1.67 million units as housing ends strong year
- US jobless claims decline to a still-high 900,000
- US home construction jumps 5.8% in December to 1.67 million
- Pakistan seeks to block US-based website of minority Ahmadis
- Uganda faces pressure to end Bobi Wine's house arrest
- Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
- Court leaves in question date of forthcoming Catalan vote
- Clock ticking for CEOs to grow profits again
- Lebanon central bank governor denies transfer of capital
- Union Pacific delivered 3% more freight as economy recovered
- Jags hire ex-49ers exec Baalke as GM, removing interim tag
- Veteran Huntelaar and teenager Hoppe aim to revive Schalke
- Lithuania offers to replace Belarus as hockey worlds co-host
- China Dynamics Welcomes New International Investors
- Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for virus
- Pope moves Down syndrome MD-advocate closer to sainthood
- Police: Illinois girl, 3, fell from window, died from cold
- Government charges former Bermuda premier with corruption
- Dog spends days outside Turkish hospital waiting for owner
- Villas-Boas sounds resigned to his fate as Marseille's coach
- McIlroy starts season-opener in Abu Dhabi with 8-under 64
- Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
- Portugal shuts schools, blames variant for COVID-19 surge
- World hopes for renewed cooperation under new US president
- Farmers reject Indian government's offer to suspend new laws
- Florida eye doctor gets clemency from Trump in health fraud
- Europe's court condemns Russia over 2008 war with Georgia
- John Kerry thanks Europe for keeping climate efforts going
- NATO warns against nuclear pact expiry days before deadline
- New Iowa rep asking House to dismiss contest in 6-vote race
- South African cabinet minister dies of COVID-19 amid surge
- Time, transparency needed as Biden inherits frazzled census
- Some athletes shelving Olympic bids amid delayed Tokyo Games
- Archer, Stokes in England squad for first 2 tests vs. India
- Negro Leagues roots: Kansas City T-Bones renamed Monarchs
- Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes Cyprus; no injuries, damage
- Michigan official shows gun after public meeting criticism
- Widow of Louisiana congressman-elect qualifies for election
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- UConn reports athletic deficit increase to $43.5 million
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Remains of troops killed in NY helicopter crash recovered
- Judge denies request to delay cop's trial in Floyd's death
- Chicago family law attorney charged with more sex crimes
- Chinese Embassy Twitter account locked for "dehumanization"
- Judge gives preliminary OK to $641M Flint water deal
- 15 die in Ukraine nursing home fire
- French victims of child abuse speak out in new #MeToo wave
- Super Bowl berth at stake as top-seeded Packers host Bucs
- Vatican convicts ex-bank chief in property embezzlement scam
- Democrats set to formalize Jaime Harrison as national chair
- The Latest: Hurricanes GM hopeful team can play next week
- Spanish tennis player says she tested positive for COVID-19
- Sepp Blatter spent a week in an induced coma, daughter says
- Union Berlin player gets 2-game ban, cleared of racism
- Natiruts, Marley, Aparicio sing for unity of the Americas
- Technology helps absent PSG coach Pochettino coach from afar
- US official says Biden administration to seek 5-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with Russia
- US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treaty
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- White House: Biden confident in FBI head, will retain him
- Columbus, Ohio, to spend $4.5M to improve police bodycams
- No. 10 Badgers host No. 15 Ohio St in key Big Ten matchup
- Tunisian leader denies claims he made anti-Semitic remarks
- Facebook's oversight board to rule on Trump ban
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Revenue at Trump hotels, resorts hit hard by pandemic
- Bangladeshi drugmaker acquiring country's Sanofi subsidiary
- Judge: NY lawsuit seeking NRA's dissolution can go forward
- US forward Sebastian Soto recalled by British club Norwich
- Poland hires Paulo Sousa of Portugal as national team coach
- Lindsey Vonn to serve as NBC analyst for World Cup ski races
- Albania expels Russian diplomat, citing lockdown breaches
- American midfielder Mix Diskerud signs with Turkish club
- Congress poised for quick action on Biden's Pentagon nominee
- United Airlines shares lose altitude after weak 1Q forecast
- Hornets starting C Cody Zeller ready to return to action
- AP source: Astros agree to $7M, 2-year deal with Castro
- Cowboys add 2 defensive assistants, promote strength coach
- Robertson agrees to $900,000, one-year deal with Brewers
- US government approves routes for Wyoming CO2 pipelines
- AP Sources: Eagles plan to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni
- Irish on probation, faces recruiting limits for violations
- Friendly's restaurant chain sale finalized after bankruptcy
- Search for oxygen tank refills routine for Peruvians
- Appeals court revisits Texas ban on abortion procedure
- Pelosi vows action on impeachment trial: 'We must do it'
- Singer Randy Parton, Dolly Parton's brother, dies at 67
- Opponents of $1B power line deliver petitions for referendum
- Florida authorities arrest man after Capitol bomb threat
- Biden signs executive orders on COVID-19 response, authorizes broader use of Defense Production Act to speed vaccine
- Chiefs' Mahomes takes most of snaps in Thursday practice
- Dustin Diamond undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer
- VIRUS TODAY: Biden tightens virus rules, boosts vaccinations
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Biden revokes Trump order banning some diversity training
- Man arrested in 3 slayings at NYC senior housing project
- Biden cleans house at VOA after revolt over Trump changes
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- The American Express Par Scores
- The American Express Scores
- Former Super Bowl-winning Packers GM Ted Thompson dies at 68
- Lawyer for Dane charged in wildfire wants case dismissed
- Biden inherits damaged economy, with signs of hope emerging
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Judge: Georgia lawyer's mind poisoned by violent ideology
- Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in police shootout
- Rams tab Morris to replace Staley as defensive coordinator
- Bernie Sanders spawns splash of memes with inaugural attire
- House approves waiver for Biden Pentagon pick Lloyd Austin, moving him step closer to confirmation
- Bills head to Kansas City for first AFC title game since '94
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Judge says Amazon won't have to restore Parler web service
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Canes' season paused, while Caps play on without 4 regulars
- Pereira goes No. 1 overall to Austin FC in MLS SuperDraft
- All eyes on QBs as Packers host Bucs for NFC championship
- Gilgeous-Alexander helping young Thunder defy odds again
- Jets' Saleh hires Jeff Ulbrich as DC, Mike LaFleur as OC
- US vaccine shortages force cancellations and postponements
- Settlement in racial bias case includes sheriff's apology
- Shades of '88? Bruce Smith sees same potential in 2020 Bills
- Guard troops head home after helping secure Biden inaugural
- Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge
- Biden's climate steps could have big impact on energy firms
- Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley
- Kentucky to study warrant process after Taylor shooting
- Chicago teachers begin vote to defy order to return to class
- BC-US--Index, US
- Kang tops Korda sisters, takes lead in LPGA Tour opener
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- SC abortion limits bill with no rape exception nears debate
- Outging US ambassador says world must end Taiwan's exclusion
- FDA approves 1st long-acting HIV drug combo, monthly shots
- SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore
- Attorneys: Tennessee man in Capitol riot danger to community
- Business Highlights
- Senate passes waiver for Biden Pentagon pick Lloyd Austin, clearing path to confirmation
- Colombian businessmen tied to Maduro going to house arrest
- Former Washington QB Haskins signs deal with Steelers
- Late Parma own goal sees Lazio reach Italian Cup quarters
- English Summaries
- Sheriff: Woman upset over husband's absence kills kids, self
- English Results
- Alice Hoagland, gay-rugby godmother and 9/11 activist, dies
- No. 17 Ohio State women spoil Hillmon's 50-point performance
- Brazil announces incoming vaccine cargo amid supply concerns
- Barça misses 2 penalties but advances past Cornellà in Copa
- Chiefs' Reid, Bills' McDermott to match wits for AFC title
- Democrats ask ethics panel to investigate Sens. Cruz, Hawley
- Stars finally set for delayed opener after COVID positives
- Williams scores 24 to lift Buffalo over E. Michigan 92-77
- Cesar Chavez's son happy dad's bust is in Biden Oval Office
- Blue Jays finalize deals with RHPs Yates, Chatwood
- Maluach carries New Mexico over San Jose St. 67-51
- Saleh's Jets path shaped by 9/11: 'I'm supposed to be here'
- Vikings OC Kubiak retires after 36-year NFL career
- Bodies found shot to death in SC identified after 44 years
- Ex-Cardinals coach Wilks new defensive coordinator at Mizzou
- Lions introduce emotionally charged coach Dan Campbell
- Testing wristbands, masks a sign of new boss at White House
- CSX profit slips in 4Q but railroad hauls 4% more freight
- Late entry Brandon Hagy opens with 64 at American Express
- CNN, MSNBC viewers flip for Biden; Fox audience slumps
- US military moves to try Bali bomb suspects at Guantanamo
- Mexico finds 128 Central American migrants in freight truck
- Smith picks Ragone, Pees, Williams as Falcons' coordinators
- Texas doc accused of taking damaged vial of COVID-19 vaccine
- Team UK close to America's Cup challenger series final
- UN approves global conference on protecting religious sites
- ChiSox's Anderson lands video game cover; next up, a ring?
- Inside Europe 22.01.2021
- Travelers, Beazer rise; United Airlines, Healthpeak fall
- Man held without bond for threatening inauguration violence
- Fauci unleashed: Doc takes 'liberating' turn at center stage
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Trump gives permit to ranchers whose case led to occupation
- Chargers' new coach Staley looking to connect with Herbert
- Grant lifts Miami (Ohio) past Bowling Green 96-77
- 'Your Land'? Some Native Americans question inaugural song
- Ware carries Morgan State past D-III St. Mary’s (Md.) 99-41
- Google threatens to block Australia from search engine
- Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
- PolyU to roll out International Summer School 2021
- Lawyers want Giuliani investigated, license suspended
- Held, No. 18 DePaul women roll past Butler 80-66
- Asian markets step back from stimulus-driven record highs
- Cisse leads Memphis over Wichita State 72-52
- Mexico posts new daily highs for pandemic cases and deaths
- No. 21 Northwestern women beat Illinois 73-54
- Jones, Brockington help Penn St. to 1st Big Ten win, 75-67
- New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
- Trimble Jr. leads Akron over Cent. Michigan 81-67
- Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting'
- Islanders deal Devils first loss in regulation, 4-1
- 2020 champs Serbia vs Germany, Canada in ATP Cup group play
- Minor carries Merrimack past Fairleigh Dickinson 62-51
- Mount St. Mary's tops Central Connecticut 67-57
- Connor Hellebuyck makes 28 saves, Jets beat Senators 4-1
- Cohen leads St. Francis (Pa.) over Sacred Heart 76-58
- Islanders deal Devils first loss in regulation, 4-1
- Point scores in OT to push Lightning over Blue Jackets 3-2
- Acting New Zealand director lauds strong trade relations with Taiwan despite pandemic
- Northern Taiwan hospital fully evacuated amid Covid cluster
- Taxi services in greater Taipei to implement Lunar New Year surcharge
- James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106
- Wood scores 17 to lead Belmont past E. Illinois 79-66
- Intel taps Taiwan’s TSMC for graphics chips
- Asia Today: Shanghai outbreak prompts 2 hospital lockdowns
- Broome carries Morehead St. past SE Missouri 76-65
- Belo scores 14 to lead Montana St. over N. Arizona 62-51
- Retief Goosen shoots 62 to take Mitsubishi Electric lead
- UN envoy: Central African Republic risks setback from rebels
- Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win in home opener
- Diong lifts UNLV over Benedictine Mesa 99-45
- Owens scores 22 to lead Montana over Sacramento St. 78-66
- Taiwanese diplomat tests positive for COVID in Malaysia
- Brayden Point lifts Lightning past Blue Jackets in OT
- Green scores 18, No. 12 Kentucky women hold off Auburn 76-71
- Saint Mary's (Calif.) defeats Loyola Marymount 65-61
- KMT blasted for cautioning against travel to Covid epicenter in northern Taiwan
- 'Deepfakes' rattle South Korea's tech culture
- Green Jr. carries E. Kentucky past UT Martin 113-73
- Evans, Van Lith lead No. 1 Louisville past No. 23 Syracuse
- No. 24 UCLA overcomes sloppy play to beat Cal 61-57
- Serbia: Court confirms illegal pushbacks into the EU
- Ngumezi lifts Jacksonville St. past Murray St. 85-82
- AP source: Cavaliers trading Porter to Rockets for pick
- Taiwanese journalist named acting CEO of US Agency for Global Media
- Taylor, Austin Peay hold off surging Tennessee Tech 72-69
- Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset
- Sri Lanka wins toss, will bat 1st in 2nd test vs England
- Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa in 2nd half, rallies for upset
- Haarms scores 23 to lead BYU past Portland 95-67
- Tubelis' tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State
- Truck with quarry explosives blasts in India, 6 feared dead
- Krach says he won't bend to 'China bully' amid sanctions over Taiwan trip
- Carlson carries Weber St. over S. Utah 91-67
- Today in History
- Brazil awaits vaccine cargo from India amid supply concerns
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- Carlson carries Weber St. over S. Utah 91-67
- After Trump setbacks, Kim Jong Un starts over with Biden
- Edwards scores 37 to lift Pepperdine past Pacific 85-68
- Mongolian PM quits in COVID-19 hospital treatment scandal
- McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
- Israeli warplanes strike targets in central Syria
- Carlson paces hot-shooting Utah past Washington State, 71-56
- Maduro sent letter to Iran's Leader accrediting US fugitive
- Coronavirus guidelines now the rule at White House
- Fauci unleashed: Doc takes 'liberating' turn at center stage
- West Indies win toss, will bat 1st in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh
- New China swine fever strains point to unlicensed vaccines
- Johnson sinks winning FTs, N. Colorado beats E. Washington
- Congress poised for quick action on Biden's Pentagon nominee
- Taiwan’s GoShare expands service to Kaohsiung
- New Chinese film praises Wuhan ahead of lockdown anniversary
- Relatives of plane's victims cast flowers into Indonesia sea
- Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows canceled
- AP PHOTOS: Postponed Tokyo Olympics to open in just 6 months
- Shabazz leads San Francisco past Santa Clara 73-50
- Cool scores 17 to lead Idaho St. past Portland St. 64-57
- Kempe helps Kings rally past Avs for first win of season
- Canadiens beat Canucks 7-3, add to season-opening road run
- AP Week in Pictures, North America
- Barrett scores 28, Knicks beat Warriors for 3rd straight win
- Iran, pressured by blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin
- Maryland officials to remember longtime Senate president
- SIU-Edwardsville wins in emotional return to basketball
- Asian stocks sink after China coronavirus resurgence
- Lucky few hit COVID-19 vaccine jackpot for rare extra doses
- Mitchell helps Jazz beat Pelicans for 7th straight win
- Bloomberg recognizes Taiwan's US envoy as person to look out for in 2021
- Stevens, Colorado St. knock off Utah St. 84-76
- LeBron scores 34, Lakers beat Bucks to open 7-game trip
- Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
- China's Wuhan remembers coronavirus lockdown
- ICYMI: Feel-good news stories this week
- Syracuse sophomore center Jesse Edwards helps fill big void
- Coronavirus: Fighting the United Kingdom's disinformation pandemic
- UK court sentences smugglers to prison over deaths of Vietnamese migrants in truck
- Leftwich helping Brady transform potent Buccaneers offense
- EXPLAINER: Why Navalny is a thorn in the Kremlin's side
- Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai
- Bills' Diggs among NFL elite receiving company this weekend
- First-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons enters into force
- Ontario leader blames Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine delays
- Indonesia's COVID vaccination campaign puts younger workers first
- Taiwan fisherman catches undetonated explosive
- The Latest: Germany's virus death toll hits over 50,000
- German virus death toll tops 50,000 even as infections sink
- Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
- Regenerating Difficult-to-recycle Plastic Waste into Consumer Goods - Contributing to the resolution of the global plastic waste problem with Furukawa Electric's unique technology
- In Portugal presidential race, how high can a populist fly?
- Sri Lanka approves vaccine amid warnings of virus spread
- Taiwan reports 6 imported COVID cases, including 1st from Cameroon
- In Somalia, mothers fear sons were sent to Ethiopia conflict
- Ultra-Orthodox attack Israeli police amid lockdown tensions
- Turkey seeks arrest of judges, prosecutors over coup ties
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- New Taipei mobile library distributes Southeast Asian books
- BC-GLF--The American Express Scores
- Timeline: China's COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown of Wuhan
- Japanese contemporary artist announces Taiwan visit
- VinFast Launches 3 Brand New Electric Autopilot Models And Affirms Vision To Be The Global Smart Electric Vehicles Company
- Central African Republic declares state of emergency
- With new album, Epik High endures in South Korea music scene
- Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad
- AP PHOTOS: Long lines as Beijing expands mass COVID testing
- Bond film 'No Time to Die' delayed again because of virus
- Kremlin welcomes US proposal to extend the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries
- Russian welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty
- MATCHDAY: Mismatch in England, PSG without Pochettino
- Bosniak wartime officer gets 10 years for war crimes
- Biden to adopt policy of 'doing no harm' to Taiwan: Bonnie Glaser
- Nissan commits to UK car plant after post-Brexit trade deal
- Taiwan bans large gatherings at railway stations over COVID fears
- Biden ordering stopgap help as talks start on big aid plan
- COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
- Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
- Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics
- In lawsuit, woman alleges Conor McGregor assaulted her
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/25/2021
- UN warns of 'serious' rape charges in Ethiopia's Tigray
- Tens of thousands protest against Nepal's prime minister
- Opinion: Border closures are not the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Former manager of Microsoft Taiwan investigated for fraud
- Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Turkey's Erdogan says extra 10M doses of Chinese vaccine due
- The Trade Desk Appoints Benson Ho as Senior Vice President, North Asia
- Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus
- UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 80 EU-bound migrants
- Loathed New York City bus terminal is bound for an upgrade
- In Russia, effort underway to curb upcoming Navalny protests
- Talks between Indian farmers, government reach stalemate
- Global Forecast-Asia
- UK police break up lockdown-flouting wedding with 400 guests
- Feuz earns 1st Kitzbühel win in downhill marred by crashes
- Struggling Madrid visits Alavés without Zidane due to virus
- Denmark suspends Dubai flights amid doubts over virus tests
- Tire falls from small plane into Chicago neighborhood
- Group urges climate adaptation funding in pandemic recovery
- Dry January is moist for some at the rocky start of 2021
- Goggia wins another World Cup downhill, Johnson takes 3rd
- 6 die in collapse of abandoned mine in northeast India
- Washington hires Martin Mayhew as general manager
- 3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots
- Steelers tight end Vance McDonald retiring after 8 seasons
- Boston Globe may review past stories, citing racial equity
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- Sales of existing homes up 0.7% in December, pushing 2020 sales pace to a level not seen in 14 years
- German Standings
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Spain to probe whether military top brass jumped jab queue
- Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO arrested on theft charges
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
- Uganda's Bobi Wine accuses president of staging vote 'coup'
- Nearly $1B Mega Millions prize due to long odds, slow sales
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Schumer: Pelosi will transmit Trump impeachment article Monday, triggering trial of former president
- Existing home sales rise in 2020 to highest in 14 years
- Legislator who questioned Black hygiene to lead health panel
- Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee
- Poverty and hopelessness beget violence in Tunisia's suburbs
- 'Our Friend' is an opportunity for a good cry — if wanted
- Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction
- Senate confirms retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to lead Pentagon, making him nation's first Black secretary of defense
- Report: Speed compliance to save rare whales could be better
- Hatton holds 5-shot lead at season-opener in Abu Dhabi
- Kevin De Bruyne out for 4-6 weeks for Man City with injury
- Ballot count confirms Laschet as leader of Merkel's party
- The Atlanta Braves say baseball great and one-time home run king Hank Aaron has died at 86
- GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector
- Business events scheduled for the coming week.
- Roma handed 3-0 Italian Cup loss for impermissible 6th sub
- Israeli diamond tycoon convicted in Swiss corruption trial
- Reliever Anthony Bass agrees to terms on deal with Marlins
- Venezuela power struggle impedes delivery of COVID vaccine
- Hank Aaron, baseball's one-time home run king, dies at 86
- In a first for Spain, Jesuits admit to decades of sex abuse
- Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open, says he's 'gutted'
- Timeline of Hank Aaron’s life and career
- Twitter suspends Iran top leader's account over Trump threat
- A look at Hank Aaron’s career and accomplishments
- Pfizer to supply 40M COVID-19 shots for poor countries
- People smugglers jailed in UK for deaths of 39 in container
- AP source: Profar agrees to $21M, 3-year deal with Padres
- Oklahoma lawmaker proposes 'Bigfoot' hunting season
- After 4-0 weekend, can Pro Picks get Super Bowl teams right?
- Top Lebanese hospitals fight exhausting battle against virus
- Brexit leader to head Mississippi public policy center
- Ugandan troops in Somalia say 189 extremists killed in raid
- Greece to reopen high schools but stay in lockdown
- Janine Flock closes in on 2nd skeleton World Cup title
- JA Happ, Twins finalize $8 million, 1-year contract
- Reaction to the death of Hank Aaron
- Chicago teachers to start getting vaccinated in mid-February
- Big offenses, overlooked defenses in AFC title game
- YouTube bans German channel that spread virus misinformation
- Bennett named new DC at North Texas, his 10th school in role
- A family on the edge of society in ‘Acasa, My Home’
- Man charged in deaths of 36 people in 2016 San Francisco Bay Area warehouse fire pleads guilty, avoiding second trial
- UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
- Google's parent deflates internet-beaming balloon company
- Juvenile lifer locked up for nearly 50 years could go free
- NFC Matchups: Where else to start but Brady and Rodgers?
- AP source: Cubs, C Romine agree to $1.5 million, 1-year deal
- Women's bubble hockey: NWHL season will be a 2-week sprint
- Belgium bans leisure travel for a month to combat pandemic
- Canada thinking of quarantining travelers in hotels
- New cyclone poised to hit vulnerable central Mozambique
- The Latest: Oklahoma State-Oklahoma basketball game reset
- Day encouraged by returning players who put off NFL dreams
- JFK school, named for slaveholder, now honors Black activist
- Lawyer for ex-DEA agent: Charges mired in anti-Italian bias
- Man pleads guilty to deaths of 36 people in warehouse fire
- Petition seeks ouster of Kentucky AG over Taylor death probe
- Biden orders review of domestic extremism threat in US
- Ambulances queue at hospitals as virus surge slams Portugal
- Language barriers, wariness make vaccinating immigrants hard
- Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
- Vita Vea in, Antonio Brown out for Bucs in NFC title game
- Jordan Morris loaned to Swansea City for remainder of season
- Nepali climbers who scaled K2 in Pakistan recount success
- Chiefs' Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship
- Chipmaker Intel Corp. probes reported website hack
- Hank Aaron, baseball's one-time home run king, dies at 86
- Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to 'be in on every deal'
- Defender Tomori joins AC Milan on loan from Chelsea
- It's a secret: California keeps key virus data from public
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Guard in DC forced to sleep in garages, sparking outcry
- Beckham says Neville hired as coach on merit, not friendship
- Texas sues Biden administration over halt to deportations
- Tom Brokaw says he's retiring from NBC News after 55 years
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021
- Torts and unhappy Dubois clash as Blue Jackets struggle
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Packers' offensive line still rolling even without Bakhtiari
- Trial ahead, Trump turns to ethics lawyer for his defense
- VIRUS TODAY: Barriers slow efforts to vaccinate immigrants
- The American Express Par Scores
- The American Express Scores
- AP PHOTOS: Hank Aaron exceled and inspired
- NFL draft early entry list has 3 national title-winning QBs
- Biden's executive actions for economic relief at a glance
- Kansas advances anti-abortion measure on Roe anniversary
- Cavaliers ship Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets for draft pick
- Manufacturer plans $45M Georgia factory, hiring 205 workers
- A year after Wuhan lockdown, a world still deep in crisis
- Italy takes action against TikTok following girl's death
- Speculation over Tokyo Olympics: 2021, 2032 or not at all?
- 'Baba Yaga' introduces with a virtual reality movie premiere
- IBM, Carnival fall; SVB Financial, Verra Mobility rise
- Saleh begins tough task of changing Jets' identity, culture
- Gators' Johnson settles in as 'Coach Key' after collapsing
- Philly man charged in $700K protective equipment scheme
- Mexico looks to reopen schools in just one of its states
- Maple Leafs' Joe Thornton out 4 weeks with fractured rib
- Barkeep avoids charge over driving into COVID-19 enforcer
- Florida adds assistant coach Montinar to revamped secondary
- Winnipeg puts forwards Laine, Thompson on injured reserve
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Kentucky governor allows 'born-alive' bill to become law
- AP source: Zimmerman, Nats agree at $1M, pending physical
- Wolverhampton edges past 6th-tier Chorley 1-0 in FA Cup
- Feds: Man in Capitol attack tried to flee to Switzerland
- Thuram scores on Gladbach return to deepen gloom at Dortmund
- Sarkisian builds Texas Longhorns staff with Alabama flavor
- For 1st Black Pentagon chief, racism challenge is personal
- David Ng named executive editor of The Providence Journal
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Aaron lauded for grace amid racism during home run pursuit
- Torino draws 2-2 at Benevento in Nicola's debut
- Florida governor walks back claim over 1 millionth shot
- Danielle Kang takes lead into weekend in LPGA Tour opener
- Honduras seeks to lock in constitutional ban on abortion
- Levante held 2-2 at home by Valladolid in Spain
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Business Highlights
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Va senator who defended Capitol rioters faces censure effort
- Mbappe brace as PSG routs Montpellier 4-0, Pochettino back
- Jill Biden thanks Guard members with chocolate chip cookies
- Sheriff, report: Naked Florida man stole, crashed police car
- Lawsuit: NRA's rhetoric spurred deadly synagogue shooting
- Senate leader Schumer says Trump impeachment trial will start week of Feb. 8
- Catcher Jason Castro, Astros finalize $7M, 2-year contract
- Opposition leader urges UN to halt Belarus media crackdown
- Former big leaguer Davey Johnson hospitalized with COVID
- Aaron Appreciation: Remembering the greatness of the Hammer
- No charges against Indianapolis police in Black man's death
- ICE frees potential witnesses in Georgia medical abuse case
- Sheriff: Tour bus on way to Grand Canyon rolls over in Arizona, killing 1, critically injuring 2
- Man accused of beating officer with flagpole ordered held
- Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical
- MATCHDAY: Madrid without isolating Zidane; FA Cup in England
- Sungjae Im shoots 65, takes lead at The American Express
- California board lets stand Justify's win in 2018 race
- Chicago Bears promote Sean Desai to defensive coordinator
- Quintana finalizes $8 million, 1-year contract with Angels
- Man in Minnesota charged with threatening member of Congress
- Kansas House panel to warn new member over past behavior
- Lawyer blames Mexican cartel in Nevada drug, cockfight case
- Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus
- Taiwan's jobless rate in 2020 highest in 4 years
- Nuclear power plant referendum set to take place in August
- Google threatens to pull search engine in Australia
- CONCACAF Champions League draw Feb 10; one leg final in Oct
- Mexico lets governors obtain vaccines for their own states
- Iowa conspiracy theorist stays in custody, ordered to DC
- Biden calls Canada's Trudeau, Mexico's López Obrador
- Why the WHO's COVID inquiry will get us nowhere
- No. 7 Michigan uses strong defense to rout Purdue 70-53
- West, Taylor lift Marshall past FIU 79-66
- Small carries Texas St. past Louisiana-Monroe 57-47
- LaVine continues strong play, leads Bulls past Hornets
- Monyyong carries UALR past Texas-Arlington 66-59
- Jackson scores 25 to lead UTSA over Southern Miss 70-64
- FAU controls OT, beats Charlotte 66-53
- Moore triple-double leads Oakland over Detroit 86-81
- Ertel scores 21 to lead UAB over Rice 78-68
- Rockets withstand final review in 103-102 win over Pistons
- Penguins rally past Rangers for 4-3 shootout victory
- Shorthanded Capitals beat Sabres 4-3 in home opener shootout
- Powell, Raptors regroup after blowing lead, beat Heat 101-81
- John Tavares breaks late tie, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 4-2
- Georgia Southern beats South Alabama 84-75 in OT
- UC Santa Barbara beats CS Northridge 105-58
- Murray scores 22 to lift Rider over Marist 76-64
- Hadley lifts UC San Diego past UC Davis 89-69
- Russell carries Louisiana-Lafayette over Arkansas St. 81-68
- Italy targets TikTok after death of child in 'blackout' challenge
- Brogdon's 3-pointer lifts Pacers past Magic 120-118 in OT
- Letang, Penguins beat Rangers 4-3 in shootout
- Embiid dominates again in 76ers' 122-110 win over Celtics
- Sexton scores 25, Cavaliers beat Durant-less Nets 125-113
- Prince, No. 13 Oregon women beat Washington St. 58-50
- Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Kennesaw St. 69-54
- Fleming scores 16 to lead Bellarmine over Stetson 67-62
- Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Robert Morris 81-76
- Moore leads CSU Bakersfield over UC Riverside 47-45
- Joel Embiid had 38 points, 76ers beat Celtics 122-110
- Chatman leads North Alabama past Jacksonville 82-81 in OT
- Welp scores 15 to lift UC Irvine over Cal Poly 68-49
- Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Denver 70-58
- Wuhan returns to normal as world still battling pandemic
- Kamateros carries South Dakota past W. Illinois 65-60
- Ndefo, Drame carry Saint Peter's over Siena 68-62
- Parise gets winner for Wild in home opener over Sharks, 4-1
- China authorizes coast guard to fire on foreign vessels if needed
- Kelly, Clarke share lead in Mitsubishi Electric Championship
- Foster scores 15 to lift Wyoming past Nevada 71-64
- Doncic, Mavericks fend off late rally to beat Spurs, 122-107
- Pac-12 reprimands Arizona State's Bobby Hurley for comments
- Freidel carries South Dakota St. past North Dakota 92-73
- Largie lifts Florida Gulf Coast over Lipscomb 79-69
- Williams leads UTEP past Louisiana Tech 82-74
- Schakel carries San Diego St. past Air Force 98-61
- Maddox Jr. lifts CSU Fullerton over Hawaii 83-67
- Coyotes hand Golden Knights first loss of the season, 5-2
- Radulov, Pavelski 2 goals as Stars beat Preds 7-0 in opener
- Beaudion leads Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 64-53
- Dixon, Midtgaard lift Grand Canyon past Dixie State 77-74
- Today in History
- Diplomats contact Canadian held for over 2 years in China
- Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
- No. 6 UCLA women hand No. 5 Stanford second straight loss
- Clippers dominate, beat Thunder 120-106 for 6th win in row
- Osborne, No. 6 UCLA hand No. 5 Stanford 2nd straight loss
- Democrats start reining in expectations for immigration bill
- Trump shuns 'ex-presidents club' — and the feeling is mutual
- For 1st Black Pentagon chief, racism challenge is personal
- Biden's early approach to virus: Underpromise, overdeliver
- Team UK edges Luna Rossa to win AmCup Challenger series
- Jokic scores 31, Nuggets rally to beat Suns 130-126 in OT
- Landeskog's OT goal propels Avalanche to 3-2 win over Ducks
- Magnitude 4.4 and 3.7 earthquakes jolt southeast Taiwan
- More heads roll at US-funded international broadcasters
- 10 largest US jackpots
- Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
- Dickwella helps Sri Lanka fightback in 2nd test vs England
- China law empowers coast guard to use force amid disputes
- Thousands of Hongkongers locked down to contain coronavirus
- Vietnamese workers in central Taiwan killed birds with slingshot to attract TikTok viewers
- Second downhill in Kitzbühel canceled due to rain, snowfall
- Asia Today: Sri Lanka minister who drank potion is positive
- Russia arrests protesters demanding Alexei Navalny's release
- Character concerns go beyond PEDs in this Hall of Fame vote
- Chiefs' Mathieu making most of opportunity in Kansas City
- Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
- Coronavirus: UK doctors urge shorter gap between vaccine doses
- Column: Mahomes 'cleared' for big game. What could go wrong?
- AP PHOTOS: Marchers rehearse for India's Republic Day parade
- Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh
- French aid ship rescues hundreds of migrants off Libya
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Taiwan's population drops for first time, hits 23.56 million
- China goes on offensive after studies cast doubt on its vaccines
- Opinion: #MeTooInceste — A blind spot, not just in France
- Hatton leads by 1 shot, Cabrera Bello surges at Abu Dhabi
- Goggia wins 4th straight World Cup downhill to match Vonn
- The Latest: UK doctors want review of Pfizer shot timetable
- Confidence in Taiwan economy improves in January
- Wolves sign striker Willian José on loan from Real Sociedad
- UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur killed 250, displaced 100,000
- UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
- At 78 and the oldest president, Biden sees a world changed
- EXPLAINER: A look at Portugal's presidential election
- Larry King, television's everyman interviewer of the famous and obscure, dies at 87, according to network he co-founded
- Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
- Rafa Benitez cites family, leaves Chinese club Dalian Pro
- Global Forecast-Asia
- U of Louisiana-Lafayette mini-satellite zipping around Earth
- In prison, Alexei Navalny criticizes 'information vacuum'
- Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial
- Insurers add food to coverage menu as way to improve health
- Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin takes break from cycling
- Own goal eliminates FA Cup holder Arsenal at Southampton
- MyPillow Guy among the Trump acolytes picking up the torch
- Puffin stuff: Herring rules could boost funny-looking bird
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- Political upheaval alters strategies in US abortion debate
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- King Felix: Loch wraps up 7th World Cup luge season title
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Democrats make federal election standards a top priority
- Cyclone weakens in central Mozambique, but flooding a threat
- Tunisia bans protests, extends curfew as virus cases jump
- Biden calls Canada's Trudeau, Mexico's López Obrador
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Austin Romine, Cubs finalize $1.5 million, 1-year contract
- Embattled Roma gets some relief with 4-3 win over Spezia
- Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolution over decades
- Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts
- Aloha shirts on 'boogaloos' link symbol of peace to violence
- In first days, Biden flashes action as deep problems loom
- Back on track: Competing, not cash, lures big names to meet
- Mbappe's PSG future uncertain as he hesitates over new deal
- Mine OK'd in Trump's last days may boost Biden energy plan
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Leipzig, Leverkusen both lose
- Former Mavericks guard J.J. Barea signs for team in Spain
- Blue Jackets deal unhappy Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Reaction to the death of Larry King
- Humphries wins another monobob gold, leads 1-2 finish for US
- Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot
- Du Plessis says bubble life is not sustainable for players
- En-Nesyri nets hat trick as Sevilla rises to 3rd in Spain
- Legislator mocks trans Biden nominee on Facebook, apologizes
- Belarus police arrest 100 in renewed protests
- Deal ends weeklong strike at largest US produce market
- French leader tells child sex abuse victims 'we believe you'
- Pope again cancels appearances due to nerve pain
- Shorthanded Wizards sign 2 centers, set to resume Sunday
- Astros trade LHP Pérez to Reds for minor league catcher
- Sasser, Grimes lead No. 8 Houston past Temple 68-51
- Syracuse dominates No. 16 Virginia Tech in 78-60 win
- US concerned after 13 Chinese warplanes fly over Taiwan airspace
- Harmon's 22 points sends Oklahoma past No. 9 Kansas 75-68
- Aaron's death prompts call to change name: Braves to Hammers
- Basile scores 20 to carry Wright St. past IUPUI 100-72
- Allegri carries UNC Greensboro over Chattanooga 74-66
- Mahoney scores 20, leads No. 11 Creighton past No. 23 UConn
- Hot-shooting Auburn wallops South Carolina 109-86
- Falcons' Smith adds veteran Gary Emanuel, 3 more assistants
- Telfort carries Northeastern over James Madison 72-63
- Springer, Blue Jays finalize $150M, 6-year contract
- Protests against Israeli PM Netanyahu continue nationwide
- France: Emmanuel Macron vows to change laws on child sex abuse
- Volandri replaces Barazzutti as Italy's Davis Cup captain
- Harris scores 23 to carry American over Loyola (Md.) 71-70
- Jackson scores 31 to lift Toledo past Kent St. 76-74
- Miller lifts George Mason over Saint Joseph's 71-62
- Butler scores 21 to carry Drexel past William & Mary 79-64
- Moody, Tate pace Arkansas in 92-71 win over Vanderbilt
- FBI: Texan charged in Capitol riot tweeted 'Assassinate AOC'
- Sims carries UNC Wilmington over Delaware 77-70
- From presidents to faded stars, all welcomed by Larry King
- The American Express Scores
- Portugal votes in presidential election amid coronavirus surge
- The American Express Par Scores
- DuPont, Chemours reach agreement over 'forever chemicals'
- Clayton scores 20 to carry Coppin St. over Norfolk St. 81-71
- 'Barney Miller,' 'Sanford and Son' actor Gregory Sierra dies
- Preston triple-double leads Ohio past Ball St. 85-77
- Stars captain Benn misses practice after injury in opener
- Davis scores 21 to lead SMU over UCF 78-65
- Cooks scores 25 to lead NJIT over Stony Brook 74-65
- Packers elevate CB Williams to active roster for game day
- Kante lifts Hofstra over Towson 71-58
- Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
- Haase leads Mercer over VMI 83-80
- Maryland gets another road upset, 63-49 vs. No. 17 Minnesota
- San Jose St. tops New Mexico 83-71
- Butler's 22 lead No. 2 Baylor past Oklahoma State 81-66
- AP sources: USA Basketball eyeing 60 players in Olympic pool
- Kinsey carries Marshall over FIU 89-72
- Sharpe, Bacot lead Tar Heels over North Carolina State 86-76
- Adamu scores 21 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 58-53
- Media: Margaret Court set to receive top Australian award
- Hours after Dubois trade, Blue Jackets beat Lightning 5-2
- Mann's career-high 24 helps Florida top Georgia 92-84
- Groves carries E. Washington over N. Colorado 82-76
- Esposito leads Sacramento St. past Montana 89-83 in 2OT
- Judge: Kenosha shooter can't associate with supremacists
- Summers, Dorsey lift Navy past Army 69-62
- Zimmerman seals deal with Nats, says might not be last year
- Guadarrama helps New Hampshire fend off Albany 71-64
- Tennis pro Yastremska denied in bid to lift suspension
- Gillespie, Moore lead No. 3 Villanova past Providence 71-56
- Red-hot Florida State routs No. 20 Clemson 80-61
- Improving Monaco hands Marseille another defeat, Nice wins
- Jones scores 17 to carry Coastal Carolina past Troy 70-65
- Kenney, Kimbrough lift La Salle past Richmond 84-78
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Villa climbs into top 10 of EPL after beating Newcastle 2-0
- Britain's Boris Johnson presses Biden for new trade deal
- Hicks scores 27 to carry Alabama A&M past Southern 68-58
- Screenwriter Walter Bernstein dies at 101
- Wilson scores 15 to lead Lehigh over Holy Cross 75-72
- Jessica Korda with 60 moves within 2 shots of Danielle Kang
- Alexander carries St. John's over Utah Valley 96-78
- The Latest: Sharks to open home schedule hosting in Arizona
- Jimmie Rodgers, singer of 'Honeycomb' and other hits, dies
- Liddell helps No. 15 Ohio State beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62
- Fausett scores 24 to lift S. Utah past Weber St. 77-72
- Lions hire Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator
- McBride, Bridges help No. 14 West Virginia beat K-State
- Jackson scores 24 to lead UTSA over Southern Miss 78-72
- No. 2 Baylor rallies to beat short-handed Oklahoma State
- Ole Miss capitalizes on Texas A&M dry spells in 61-50 win
- Jones, Louisville hand Duke third straight loss 70-65
- Lewis leads Appalachian St. over Georgia St. 74-61
- Hyland scores 28 to lead VCU past Dayton 66-43
- McGuire scores 19 to carry Quinnipiac past Niagara 78-69
- Young scores 25, Charlotte narrowly holds off FAU 74-71
- Incarnate Word defeats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-53
- Defense shines as Morehead St. routs UT Martin 76-44
- MATCHDAY: Man United meets old rival Liverpool in FA Cup
- Murphy's career-high 28 carry Wofford over Western Carolina
- Kohl carries Abilene Christian over Cent. Arkansas 93-58
- US America's Cup challenger: heart still beats after capsize
- AP source: Lions looking into trading QB Matthew Stafford
- Small leads Texas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 69-63
- Monsanto lifts E. Tennessee St. over Furman 71-62
- Monsanto lifts E. Tennessee State over Furman 71-62
- McCoy scores 16 to lift Boston U. over Lafayette 81-76
- Phillips lifts Texas-Arlington past UALR 66-61
- Fourth time the charm for Detroit Mercy, defeats Oakland
- Lovan scores 32 to carry UAB past Rice 86-74
- Bassey carries Western Kentucky past Middle Tennessee 82-67
- Homa, Finau, Kim share 3rd-round lead at American Express
- Jackson scores 32 to carry Akron past W. Michigan 79-68
- All-Star Booker out against Nuggets with hamstring injury
- Flowers lifts South Alabama past Georgia Southern 62-48
- AP source: Red Sox agree to deals with Hernández, Richards
- Who is Matthias Warnig, Putin's friend from the former East Germany?
- Bradshaw carries Bellarmine over Stetson 76-65
- Jefferson carries Green Bay over Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72
- Parrish scores 20 to lead San Diego over Portland 78-70
- Belmont pours in record 114 points to beat SIU-Edwardsville
- Placer carries North Florida over Kennesaw St. 68-65
- Taipei 101 displays messages on Taiwan-Japan friendship
- No. 18 Alabama wins 9th straight, 81-73 over Mississippi St
- Clay scores 20 to lead Valparaiso over Illinois St. 69-60
- No British bust: Team UK into America's Cup challenger final
- Collier leads Texas over No. 24 Iowa State women 70-59
- Bohannon scores 23 to lift Youngstown St. over UIC 85-77
- Grant leads Miami (Ohio) over E. Michigan 85-63
- Lyons lifts Nicholls St. past New Orleans 86-62
- Crosby scores 19 to carry Alcorn St. over Alabama St. 57-52
- Jarrett carries Jackson St. over Grambling St. 75-61
- Taiwanese fishing boat detained in Indonesia for illegal fishing
- Faulkner leads N. Kentucky past Robert Morris 79-74 in OT
- Alexander leads Texas Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 66-57
- Brooks, Boston help Kentucky beat LSU 82-69, end 3-game skid
- Rosario leads McNeese St. over Houston Baptist 74-71
- Gordon carries Louisiana-Lafayette past Arkansas St. 77-74
- Lucas lifts Milwaukee past Cleveland St. 81-80 in OT
- Massner lifts Northwestern St. over SE Louisiana 73-68
- Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs
- Massoud scores 31 with 8 3s, Wake Forest beats Pitt 76-75
- Pepper scores 20 to lead UC Davis over UC San Diego 78-71
- Adams carries Jacksonville St. over Austin Peay 76-70
- Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin past Lamar 102-72
- Chidom, Perry lift UC Riverside past CS Bakersfield 70-63
- US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
- Welp scores 18 to lift UC Irvine over Cal Poly 67-44
- Moore scores 21 to carry DePaul over Marquette 68-61
- James leads North Alabama over Jacksonville 76-54
- Penn State pulls away late, beats Northwestern 81-78
- Bergeron, Marchand score 2 apiece, Bruins beat Flyers 6-1
- Adaway leads Saint Bonaventure over Duquesne 65-61
- US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan
- Vrankic lifts Santa Clara past Loyola Marymount 72-69
- Saint Mary's (Calif.) beats San Francisco 67-63
- McLaughlin leads UC Santa Barbara past CS Northridge 80-66
- Hauser, Clark lift No. 13 Virginia past Georgia Tech, 64-62
- New Taipei to charge YouBike riders for first 30 minutes
- Camper carries Siena past St. Peter's 47-40
- Normal diets for trapped China miners as rescue continues
- Perry scores in debut, Habs improve to 4-0-2 on road swing
- Clarke wins in Hawaii for 2nd straight Champions title
- 2 quakes hit Chile, South Shetland Islands; no major damage
- Wright scores 22 to lead Marist over Rider 76-67
- Crawford scores 25 to carry Louisiana Tech past UTEP 73-55
- Hazen leads Lipscomb past Florida Gulf Coast 71-56
- Blue Jackets thump Lightning hours after trading Dubois
- Colorado rallies from 18 down, beats Washington State 70-59
- Embiid hits late free throws, 76ers beat Pistons 114-110
- Balanced attack leads Timberwolves past Pelicans 120-110
- Asia Today: New Zealand reports 1st community case in months
- Kreuser, Eady carry North Dakota St. past Denver 84-58
- Krug, Perron lead Blues to 4-2 win over Kings
- Michigan athletic department on pause because of COVID-19
- Madut scores 14 to lift Hawaii past CSU Fullerton 76-53
- Durant, Irving help Nets hold off Adebayo, Heat 128-124
- Pinson leads No. 19 Missouri to 73-64 win at No. 6 Tennessee
- Wilson leads S. Dakota St. over North Dakota 85-74
- Kamateros lifts South Dakota past W. Illinois 84-74
- Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving leads Nets past Heat, 128-124
- Brown lifts Murray St. past Tennessee Tech 72-63
- Abmas carries Oral Roberts over Kansas City 60-58
- Midtgaard carries Grand Canyon over Dixie State 81-46
- Gordon, Cousins help Rockets cruise past Mavericks, 133-108
- Fitzgerald Jr. carries Tennessee St. past E. Illinois 65-54
- Davis scores season-high 37 as Lakers beat Bulls 101-90
- Gak carries California Baptist past Long Beach St. 96-75
- Jazz rout Warriors for 8th straight; Curry now 2nd in 3s
- Today in History
- Argentina's abortion law enters force under watchful eyes
- Year after lockdown, Wuhan dissident more isolated than ever
- Jokic, Murray push Nuggets to 120-112 win over Suns in 2 OTs
- Timme scores 22, leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Pacific 95-49
- Pirates kill 1, kidnap 15 crew of Turkish ship off W. Africa
- Defense shines as BYU tops Pepperdine 65-54
- Rioting Dutch youths torch COVID testing center
- Thompson, Alatishe help Oregon State beat No. 21 Oregon
- Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257
- The Latest: New Zealand reports 1st community case in months
- Arab Spring exiles look back 10 years after Egypt uprising
- Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin
- Jets score 4 in third period, beat Senators 6-3
- QB transfer Hilinski looks to make impact at Northwestern
- Root notches 19th test century, England 200 behind Sri Lanka
- Coronavirus: Italy to take legal action over COVID vaccine delays
- Spain's virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers
- Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
- Chinese state broadcaster says 11 miners rescued after two weeks trapped underground following explosion
- Anti-Han Kuo-yu activists reunite to show support for southern Taiwan city councilor
- Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge
- US LPGA Tour Lowest Scores
- BC-GLF--The American Express Scores
- BC-GLF--Abu Dhabi Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Cherry blossom trees on Taipei’s Pingjing Street beginning to bloom
- Russia 'really afraid' of pro-Navalny protests, says anti-corruption chief
- Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party
- Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
- Estonia to get first female prime minister
- WTA event added for quarantining players in Melbourne
- UK vaccination drive expands as virus toll nears 100,000
- Hertha Berlin fires coach Labbadia, general manager
- Cochran-Siegle eyes return to skiing after breaking his neck
- Pakistan retains 6 rookies in squad of 17 for 1st test vs SA
- Dutch arrest alleged Canadian drug baron on Interpol warrant
- US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
- Rioting youths in Dutch village torch virus testing center
- UN: Yemen’s warring sides resume talks on prisoner exchange
- Swiss skier Beat Feuz wins 2nd Kitzbühel downhill in 3 days
- Coronavirus: Dutch COVID curfew protests turn violent
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Israeli police, ultra-Orthodox protesters clash over schools
- Frenchman Ogier wins Monte Carlo Rally for a record 8th win
- Why Biden's immigration plan may be risky for Democrats
- Portugal's president poised for reelection, partial results show
- Coronavirus: Will French schools stay open?
- Syria floats new bank note amid soaring inflation
- Gut-Behrami wins tricky World Cup super-G on home course
- Taiwan's Pingtung aims to create 'giant picture book' in festival of light
- Taiwan wins men's doubles, Tai faces second upset at Toyota Thai open
- US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot
- Hatton outplays McIlroy to claim Abu Dhabi Championship
- Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Tribute to Japan’s Kamifurano flower fields blooming in Taipei
- New Georgia senators carry John Lewis' influence with them
- Ailing pope, reducing appearances, prays for homeless dead
- Fourth Zimbabwean Cabinet member dies of COVID-19 in surge
- One county, worlds apart: Bridging the political divide
- Kremlin: US comments on protests support law-breaking
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Austria wins doubles luge title, Britcher medals for US
- 2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
- Egypt says it has launched vaccination against coronavirus
- Estonia to get 1st female PM as government deal clinched
- Abraham's hattrick sends Chelsea through in FA Cup
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Ozil says he leaves Arsenal for Fenerbahce with no grudges
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Friedrich wraps up 4-man bobsled season championship
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- South Africa mourns anti-apartheid trombonist Jonas Gwangwa
- Scotland's leader vows to push for second independence vote
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Palestinians ask Europe to send monitors for elections
- 19 burned bodies found near Mexico-US border town
- Ex-CIA engineer tells judge he's incarcerated like an animal
- Heat planning to bring back some fans, with help from dogs
- Bayern beats Schalke 4-0 to extend Bundesliga lead
- 85-year-old fan's streak of Packers playoff games will go on
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general
- Russian ship resumes work on Nord Stream 2, despite US sanctions
- Turkey passes 25,000 COVID-19-related deaths
- Biden attends Mass at DC church where he worshipped as VP
- Thousands take to streets protesting Brazil's Bolsonaro
- De Jong leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league
- Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relations
- Chicago teachers vote to defy district's orders to return to in-person instruction before vaccinations
- Chicago teachers vote to teach from home, defying district
- Eagles hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as head coach
- AP source: Yankees reach deal with get Taillon from Pirates
- David scores as Lille wins 1-0 to stay level with leader PSG
- Bucs safety Winfield inactive for NFC championship game
- Perea among 16 young US players added for game vs Trinidad
- Plane crash kills 4 soccer players, club president in Brazil
- Holmes, No. 16 Indiana women rally past No. 21 Northwestern
- Rutgers holds on for 1st win at Indiana, edge Hoosiers 74-70
- Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
- Suter scores first 3 NHL goals as Blackhawks beat Red Wings
- Israel's struggling Labor party chooses new leader
- Exit poll suggests the center-right incumbent candidate has won Portugal's presidential election
- Grady scores 22 to carry Davidson past UMass 69-60
- US judge blocks release of Tennessee man in Capitol riot
- Clemson women blow big lead, top No. 23 Syracuse 86-77 in OT
- Greek socialist ex-minister Valyrakis, 77, found dead at sea
- New leaders named at US-funded international broadcasters
- Morse with 30, James Madison topples Northeastern 79-72
- Hockey Hall of Famer George Armstrong dies at 90
- The American Express Par Scores
- The American Express Scores
- Central African Republic alleged rebel handed to intl court
- VIRUS TODAY: More hospital ICUs edge nearer a breaking point
- Allen scores 25 to carry Delaware over UNC Wilmington 67-62
- Veteran tight end Greg Olsen announces retirement
- Anunoby's hot hand helps short-handed Raptors beat Pacers
- Key, Davis lift No. 25 Lady Vols past No. 12 Kentucky 70-53
- Clayton scores 22 to carry Coppin St. over Norfolk St. 81-77
- Williams carries Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 74-62
- Ex-cop avoids federal lockup, faces state charges in beating
- After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden
- Bassey carries Western Kentucky past Middle Tennessee 68-52
- 5, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis
- American Ryan Crouser breaks world indoor shot put record
- McKennie helps Juventus beat Bologna 2-0 to close gap
- Kelly scores 23 to lift Albany past New Hampshire 83-64
- Official results show center-right incumbent candidate has won Portugal's presidential election by a clear margin
- Packers' Jones, Bucs' Whitehead leave NFC championship game
- Coburn scores 26 to lead Hofstra past Towson 74-69
- Action Express gives Chase Elliott a Rolex 24 milestone
- Wilson scores 20 to lift Lehigh over Holy Cross 82-74
- Chiefs have Edwards-Helaire, no Bell, Watkins vs Bills
- Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
- Sheppard scores 16 to lead Rhode Island over Fordham 52-42
- Jessica Korda rallies to beat Kang in playoff at LPGA opener
- Flowers leads High Point past Presbyterian 81-57
- Baker carries UNC Asheville past Radford 76-68 in OT
- Rodriguez scores 16 to lift Stony Brook past NJIT 56-44
- India-China border: Troops clash in Sikkim — local media
- Linus Ullmark perfect in shootout, Sabres beat Capitals
- Ware scores 36 to lift Morgan St. over Delaware St. 99-83
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl in home stadium, beating Green Bay Packers 31-26 in NFC championship game
- Clippers beat Thunder 108-101, tie for NBA's best record
- Leonard, Clippers beat Thunder for 7th straight victory
- Grayson, Rucker carry Army over Navy 87-78 in OT
- Golden Knights beat Coyotes 1-0 on Karlsson's late goal
- Bey, Huskies battle past Utah, 83-79 for back-to-back wins
- Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
- Cisse scores 14 to carry Memphis past East Carolina 80-53
- EU mulls response to Russia's arrest of Navalny
- Ware scores 36 to lift Morgan St. over Delaware St. 99-83
- Reilly, Simmonds lift Maple Leafs over Flames 3-2
- Ullmark lifts Sabres over Capitals 4-3 in shootout
- Oxfam urges radical economic rejig for post-COVID world
- Williams scores 28 to lift Wyoming past Nevada 93-88
- MATCHDAY: Tottenham plays 2nd-tier Wycombe in FA Cup
- Prince, Giomi lead No. 13 Oregon women past Huskies 69-52
- Si Woo Kim holds off Cantlay to win The American Express
- Kim wins at PGA West, Korda takes LPGA opener in playoff
- AP source: Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial
- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he has tested positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild
- White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief
- Wizards return to court, Grizzlies see 6th game postponed
- Mexico's president says he's tested positive for COVID-19
- LaFleur expresses regret for decision to kick FG
- Hubb's 19 points lift Notre Dame past Miami in 73-59 win
- Campaign official: Former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas
- Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
- Krikke carries Valparaiso past Illinois State 70-66
- No. 8 Texas A&M women hold off Mizzou 70-66
- Afghanistan: Italian embassy vehicle targeted in Kabul — local media
- Vietnam: Communist Party congress picks new leadership
- Rodgers laments Pack's uncertain future: 'Myself included'
- AP source: Nationals agree to sign All-Star closer Brad Hand
- Innovation Through Adversity The Hong Kong Tutor Association Launches Online Electronic Payment System and Wins the Fintech Awards 2020
- Wilkerson's 'Caste' among finalists for book critics awards
- China mine explosion: Rescuers find 9 workers dead
- No. 20 Gonzaga women throttle Portland 79-61
- 5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
- JPP, Barrett pace stingy Buccaneers defense against Rodgers
- Fornes leads Nicholls St. over Carver College 105-60
- China bans journalists from reporting on ‘we media’
- McCoy scores 14 to lift Boston U past Lafayette 64-61
- Brown scores 33, leads Celtics to 141-103 win over Cavs
- American defender McKenzie debuts for Belgium's Genk
- Asia Today: Australia OKs Pfizer vaccine, to begin in Feb.
- Hayward breaks late tie, scores 39 points to lead Hornets
- Harris' buzzer beater lifts American over Loyola (MD) in 3OT
- Ty Smith extends points streak to 5, Devils beat Islanders
- American midfielder Brenden Aaronson debuts for Salzburg
- Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
- SpaceX rocket launches 2 Taiwan-made satellites into orbit
- DHL Express recognized as Global Express Provider of the Year
- Defending champion Kansas City Chiefs advance to face Tampa Bay in Super Bowl, beating Buffalo 38-24 in AFC championship
- Guentzel's 100th career goal lifts Penguins past Rangers 3-2
- Why the pro-Trump QAnon movement is gaining popularity in Japan
- Trio of black assistants make history as Bucs coordinators
- Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
- Bills fall short in breakout season with 38-24 loss to KC
- Old (Brady), young (Mahomes), different Super Bowl 55 awaits
- Chiefs open as field goal Super Bowl favorites
- Chiefs toughen up on defense, punch ticket to Super Bowl
- 15 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Ruling Communist Party to set Vietnam's course this week
- Wizards fall to Spurs 121-101 in return from COVID-19 layoff
- Antetokounmpo scores 27 points, Bucks beat Hawks, 129-115
- Ducks use strong offensive game to take down Avalanche 3-2
- Samsung scion Lee won't appeal prison sentence for bribery
- Anze Kopitar has 3 points, Kings beat St. Louis 6-3
- Asian shares rise on recovery hopes, markets eye earnings
- Stars tie NHL power-play record in 3-2 win over Predators
- Brent Burns scores late, helps San Jose beat Minnesota 5-3
- Cold air mass to strike Taiwan on Thursday
- Taiwan key to addressing medical research with Western bias
- Taiwan military analysts comment on Chinese incursions into nation's ADIZ
- Asian shares under pressure on rising coronavirus cases
- McKissic carries Kansas City over Oral Roberts 81-76
- Vladimir Putin: Palace in Navalny report 'doesn't belong to me'
- AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
- Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
- Today in History
- Shopee unveils new initiatives to power the next phase of growth for brands and uplift the Shopee Mall experience
- Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild
- Russian hack of US agencies exposed supply chain weaknesses
- Draisaitl beats buzzer, Oilers beat Jets 4-3
- AP source: Biden to drop Trump's military transgender ban
- Schakel, Gomez cuff Air Force in 91-59 win
- White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief
- West Indies win toss, opt to bowl in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh
- House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
- AP source: Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial
- Heavy fighting erupts in Somali town near Kenyan border
- Lillard leads rested Trail Blazers past Knicks 116-113
- CityLand Education (Vietnam) Announces Partnership with VET by EHL
- FTLife survey shows Hongkongers far less confident about retirement due to pandemic, while younger generation lacks wealth management knowledge
- COVID-19 Crisis: How Digital Marketing Help Businesses Thrive Amidst the Pandemic
- North Carolina field hospital helps fight coronavirus surge
- Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
- This Week: Consumer confidence, Apple earns, new home sales
- In ambulances, an unseen, unwelcome passenger: COVID-19
- Asian shares rise on recovery hopes, markets eye earnings
- Achiko AG: Achiko concludes Phase 1 study of Project Gumnuts for Covid-19 testing
- Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
- Israel extradites Malka Leifer, former teacher wanted on child sex abuse charges, to Australia after 6-year legal battle
- Can President Joe Biden return the US pivot to Asia?
- Exclusive: Taiwan ministry says TSMC will prioritise auto chips if possible
- Sri Lanka slumps to 67-6 in 2nd innings on day 4 vs England
- Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia
- India: Frontline workers optimistic about vaccination drive
- Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
- Taiwan president calls on public to adhere to COVID prevention measures
- On Football: Brady in the way of Chiefs' 2nd straight title
- Witnesses: Eritrean soldiers loot, kill in Ethiopia's Tigray
- Group: Pakistani Baloch dissident buried amid high security
- BR Metals recognised as one of Singapore’s fastest growing companies for the third consecutive year
- New Taipei mayor announces ban on visiting the sick in hospitals
- NFL Playoffs Glance
- Coronavirus: Dutch PM condemns lockdown riots as 'criminal violence'
- EU weighs response to Navalny arrest, protest crackdown
- Judge orders Uganda's Bobi Wine freed from house arrest
- China tackles pandemic with mass construction once again
- Lee Min‐jung of MS Team, Wholly-Owned by Spackman Entertainment Group's Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Wins the Top Excellence Award at the 2020 APAN Star Awards
- The Latest: Virus rules make for long lines at German border
- Taiwan a new outpost for foreign media reporting on China
- EU demands answers from AstraZeneca over vaccine delays
- COVID: Serbia turns to China for vaccine relief
- U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
- 9 workers found dead in China mine explosion, raising death toll to 10; 11 rescued and one still missing
- German business confidence drops more than expected
- Another melee erupts on India-China border
- Austria stops man trying to smuggle in 74 chameleons
- Dutch politicians condemn weekend rioting as curfew started
- Russia confirms it won't appeal Olympic team restrictions
- 9 workers found dead in China mine explosion
- Babar Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions
- India, China soldiers brawl again along disputed frontier
- Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal
- Biden plans to sign order for govt to buy more US goods
- Germany pushes Taiwan to alleviate chip shortage
- Abuse survivor Grace Tame named Australian of the Year
- JBM (Healthcare) Limited to Be Spun Off from Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited
- Virtual summit seeks to galvanize climate change adaptation
- 49ers take bigger role at Leeds after raising EPL club stake
- Austrian artist Arik Brauer dies at 92
- Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
- Chelsea fires manager Frank Lampard
- New Zealand confirms first COVID-19 case in months, sparking Australia travel halt
- EXPLAINER: How Taiwan figures in US-China ties under Biden
- Chelsea fires coach Frank Lampard halfway through 2nd season
- EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections
- UK retailing shifts further online as Boohoo buys Debenhams
- Kriechmayr edges Odermatt to win super-G in Kitzbühel
- Taipei Children’s Amusement Park offers great deal to visitors
- Italy: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to resign Tuesday
- Shopee unveils new initiatives to power the next phase of growth for brands and uplift the Shopee Mall experience
- Liz Weston: The tax credit fix many can't afford to miss
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as '09 financial crisis
- England to host New Zealand for two tests in June
- Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
- Swiss envoy, Lebanese FM holds talks amid central bank probe
- Chaos mars over-80s vaccine start in major German state
- EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised
- Greece and Turkey hold first crisis talks since 2016
- China pushes fringe theories on pandemic origins, virus
- Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
- Polish president backs lockdown despite business frustration
- American of Taiwanese-Indian descent given role in Biden administration
- Merck ends development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines
- Global Forecast-Asia
- IOC to consider placing Italy on probation for interference
- Angry Indian farmers prepare for massive Republic Day rally
- New round of talks on Syria's constitution begins in Geneva
- China's Xi calls for unity in fighting virus, climate change
- Shell buys European electric car charging firm ubitricity
- EU proposes more travel restrictions to stop virus variants
- Asian Champions League announces pandemic-affected schedule
- Stolen but not silent: Indigenous Australians protest national celebrations
- Increased testing sends new Thai coronavirus cases soaring
- South African cops investigate official for not wearing mask
- Paris' virus-battered Fan Museum thrown life-line
- Supreme Court dismisses as moot lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency
- Back to the future for Hertha Berlin as Dárdai returns
- Tentative start to Turkey-Greece talks after year of strife
- Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits
- Supreme Court won't take ex-Assembly Speaker Silver's case
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Navalny's team calls new protests in Russia for his release
- The Latest: Belgium to suspend amateur soccer competitions
- Netherlands: Another night of riots over coronavirus curfew
- GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio won't seek reelection
- PGA Tour Schedule
- China's Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate: Reuters
- New milestone for Sidney Poitier: namesake of a film school
- Ex-VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison
- Biden replaces White House doctor with longtime physician
- Navy SEAL gets 10 years for his role in Green Beret's death
- Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman
- Court rules on sheikh's improper influence in FIFA seat vote
- To fight virus, Zimbabwe sends home 90% of government staff
- Nigerian police working to rescue abducted orphans and staff
- American midfielder Duane Holmes reacquired by Huddersfield
- Atlanta United signs Argentine striker Lisandro López
- Google says Chrome cookie replacement plan making progress
- POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 men's basketball poll; Alabama cracks top 10 for first time since 2007
- Fed will likely stress commitment to low rates amid pandemic
- Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25; Alabama cracks top 10
- Preds goalie Ingram in NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
- EU wants full recognition for UK envoy in post-Brexit spat
- Midwest storm expected to bring more than foot of snow
- Gov't watchdog probing whether Justice Department officials ‘engaged in an improper attempt’ to overturn 2020 election
- Bally's acquires Monkey Knife Fight fantasy sports company
- US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
- Appeals court upholds convictions in Kansas bomb plot
- High court orders continued look at Texas death row case
- Biden signs order ending Trump-era ban on transgender individuals serving in the military
- Biden to repeal Trump's ban on transgender people joining military
- Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election
- Pompeii's museum comes back to life to display amazing finds
- Pablo Sandoval agrees to minor league deal with Braves
- California lifts virus stay-at-home orders, curfew statewide
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- POLL ALERT: Louisville, North Carolina State, UConn, South Carolina remain atop women’s Top 25, UCLA climbs to No. 5
- After Arsenal, Papastathopoulos signs for Olympiakos
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Louisville, NC State survive upset bids to remain atop poll
- 6N: Marler, Launchbury withdraw from England squad
- UN chief: World faces 'existential threats,' fragilities
- More cancellations for Carnival amid jumbled vaccine rollout
- CDC publishes paper on NFL's efforts to play 2020 season
- Colts promote quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator
- Cactus League asks MLB to delay spring training due to COVID
- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's office says he intends to resign as head of government weakened by ally's defection
- Thomas keeps Citi sponsorship with money donated to LGBTQ
- Iowa State athletic finances improving; new projects planned
- Former Colombian guerrillas shed their decades-old name
- White House adding sign language interpreter for briefings
- Taillon excited to reunite with Cole, push for playoffs
- Italian premier to offer resignation as government wobbles
- Delta plans to return 400 pilots to active flying by summer
- Effort to put Tubman on $20 bill restarted under Biden
- Amid stimulus talks, Biden signs order to help factories
- Yankees sent Ottavino to Boston in rare trade with Red Sox
- Mexico population rises to 126M; now older, better educated
- Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project
- Colorado to face Texas A&M at home of Broncos in September
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- After several NFL suspensions, Martavis Bryant joins CFL
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- California proposal would extend eviction rule through June
- Champions Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Smaller investors face down hedge funds, as GameStop soars
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Iranian users of Signal messaging service say app blocked
- Pets are back: Biden's 2 dogs settle in at White House
- Genetic genealogy helps ID victim of Green River Killer
- Clashes break out in Tunisia after death of protester
- Guatemalan families think massacre victims were migrants
- Hate crime charge added in attack on gay Louisiana teen
- VIRUS TODAY: US numbers fall but new strains cause concern
- MLB, USA Baseball start combine ahead of pushed-back draft
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Steelers hire Alfredo Roberts as tight ends coach
- US women's basketball to train in South Carolina next week
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Biden administration suspends some sanctions on Yemen rebels
- Lebanese in impoverished north protest virus lockdown
- COVID-19 vaccine theft charge dismissed against Texas doc
- WestRock, Carnival fall; AMC Entertainment, Moderna rise
- Pirates sign catcher Joe Hudson to minor league contract
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Ravens GM DeCosta initiates roster overhaul with key cuts
- Southern Hills to replace Trump National for '22 PGA
- Goade becomes first Native American to win Caldecott Medal
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Black girls wrongly held at gunpoint in Colorado file suit
- Group of US Catholic bishops urges support for LGBT youth
- Biden names Democrats to lead nuclear, pipeline agencies
- R&B artist Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game
- BC-US--Index, US
- Bale scores as Tottenham recovers to oust Wycombe in FA Cup
- Chiefs still have room for improvement after AFC title romp
- Bus in deadly Grand Canyon crash offers tours by comedians
- MLS to open season on April 3; title game set for Dec. 11
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Business Highlights
- Athletic Bilbao routs Getafe 5-1 in Spanish league
- Austin FC reaches naming rights deal for Q2 Stadium
- Brothers accuse prominent Chicago priest of sexual abuse
- Sounders sign coach Brian Schmetzer to multiyear extension
- India farmer protests: Police fire tear gas in Republic Day clashes
- Woman sentenced in scheme to offer information to Russia
- ‘Soul,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s’ among AFI’s top 10 films of the year
- Minnesota case marks 1st detection of Brazil variant in US
- Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
- Column: Elliott and Johnson seek depth by dabbling at Rolex
- Arians' hiring put struggling Bucs on path to Super Bowl 55
- Blackhawks lose 2 players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list
- Senate confirms Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, making her 1st woman to hold the position
- Jill Biden signals she'll be more active as first lady
- Man charged in rhino horns, elephant ivory trafficking case
- Russian police officer apologizes to protester
- Biden tells Merkel he wants to revitalize Germany alliance
- Panthers hire Sean Ryan to coach quarterbacks
- Some Colombians fear ex-paramilitary leader deported from US
- Top Brazil court authorizes investigation of health minister
- More Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid
- MATCHDAY: Arsenal at Southampton in EPL; Milan derby in cup
- Trump impeachment case handed off to Senate after formal procession across Capitol
- 'No Hard Feelings': Patriots fans still rooting for Brady
- Aaron Rodgers' 'uncertain' future hangs over Green Bay
- Bills motivated to improve after AFC championship loss to KC
- Judge: Destroy massage parlor video of Patriots owner
- Lombardi, Hill and Swinton join Chargers as coordinators
- California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds
- Harbaugh's new-look staff at Michigan adds coach Ron Bellamy
- Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
- Spurs-Pelicans game called off, as NBA's virus woes continue
- Lipscomb lifts Radford over UNC Asheville 73-63
- Cornwall leads Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 80-71
- Brantley rejoins Astros to complete unfinished business
- Markusson lifts Loyola Marymount over Portland 75-50
- Utility to pay $2B settlement in deadly 2018 California fire
- No-fly list: Southwest last to ban emotional-support animals
- India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade
- DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific recognized as Certified Top Employer 2021 second time in a row
- Hong Kong Arts Centre "Via North Point" Open Call for Creative Community Space Proposals
- Avnet Celebrates 100 Years of Accelerating Technology and Distribution
- UN forecasts 4.7% global economic growth in 2021
- Businessman seeks to avoid prison in Giuliani-tinged case
- Woman charged in Capitol riot may be released pending trial
- Likayi lifts New Mexico State over Western New Mexico 70-41
- Younger leads Presbyterian past High Point 71-56
- Strawberry season in Taipei's Neihu ripe for hikes, fruit-picking
- Hawaii GOP official resigns after posting pro-QAnon tweets
- Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary
- Taiwan president visits military facilities to thank soldiers for their service
- Gambrell leads Prairie View over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-56
- Greene leads No. 14 Ohio State over No. 7 Maryland 88-86
- Taiwan’s TSMC beefs up anti-COVID measures amid hospital cluster
- No. 22 Georgia women top No. 19 Arkansas on Connally basket
- Wright, Ellington lead Pistons over 76ers 119-104
- Vucevic posts 13th double-double, Magic beat Hornets 117-108
- NTUC LearningHub’s Survey Reveals Top Industry Clusters Most Likely to Hire and the In-Demand Roles Amid Pessimistic Market Outlook
- Sensormatic Solutions Launches Sensormatic IQ
- TranSwap Recognised as Outstanding SME Cross-Border FX Platform at Fintech Awards 2020
- Pacers use 4th-quarter scoring flurry, beat Raptors 129-114
- Japan's hemp business wants to distance itself from image of narcotics
- UN chief urges global alliance to counter rise of neo-Nazis
- Taiwanese man fined NT$1 million for violating quarantine 7 times in 3 days
- Harden, Durant help Nets break away late, beat Heat 98-85
- Key scores 23 to carry Indiana St. over S. Illinois 69-66
- COVID vaccines: EU's von der Leyen warns pharma firms 'must deliver'
- Lawyer group: Trump adds ex-prosecutor to impeachment team
- Nuggets' Murray tossed after hitting Mavs' Hardaway in groin
- LeBron scores 46, Lakers beat Cavs to stay perfect on road
- Italy: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigns
- Australia marks national day with protests, calming words
- Condition of index case in Taiwan's hospital cluster improves
- Porter, Nuggets beat Mavericks 117-113 after Murray ejection
- US official lauds Taiwan’s public health prowess, vibrant food scene
- Freshmen lead Oklahoma St. past short-handed Iowa St. 81-60
- China's Xi calls for greater role for G20 in economic governance
- Brown, returning Tatum lead Celtics over Bulls 119-103
- McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer
- Dotsenko leads Tarleton State past Howard Payne 113-53
- 13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
- South Africa wins toss, elects to bat in 1st test v Pakistan
- Taiwan’s MediaTek to release upgraded 5G chips later this year
- 'Historic' snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
- Today in History
- Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
- Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5M daily shot goal
- Hamilton scores 14 to lead UNLV over Utah St. 59-56
- 'THIS IS ME': Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege
- Biden walking a high wire with Russia ahead of Putin call
- Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
- Dramatic buzzer beat lifts Alabama State over Southern 66-64
- India’s Republic Day marked with massive farmer protests
- Thunder snap 3-game skid, edge Trail Blazers 125-122
- Wiggins takes it to Timberwolves; Warriors win 130-108
- Epstein's ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces
- Taiwan’s envoy in US isolating at home after contact with COVID case
- Veteran activists campaign for Biden's immigration reform
- Asia Today: Taiwan quarantines 5,000 after hospital cluster
- Brandon Sutter records hat trick, Canucks rout Senators 7-1
- Taiwan politicians launch campaign to defend Kaohsiung councilor
- Taiwanese scientist learns to face ‘uncertainty’ in Antarctica
- Popular Japanese Vlogger Ghib Ojisan Uncovers Digitalisation Efforts by SMEs and Local Businesses, in Collaboration with King Of Time
- China to conduct South China Sea drills after criticizing US exercises
- Arizona beats rival Arizona State 80-67 for season sweep
- Nepal team that scaled K2 receive hero's welcome back home
- Germany considers stopping all air travel due to coronavirus mutations
- Taiwan reports imported COVID case from Mexico
- Serai Launches End-to-End Supply Chain Traceability Solution for the Apparel Industry
- Allianz Risk Barometer 2021: Pandemic outbreak overtakes Business Interruption as top business risk in China
- Vietnam's Communist Party leaders warn of challenges ahead
- Lawmakers say North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea
- Analysis: Kobe's presence remains strong, legacy growing
- AP PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant's NBA life, in photo form
- Analysis: Brady's NFC championship turned on 2 crucial calls
- COVID-19 variant brings new dimension to Europe's pandemic
- Taiwan’s PChome reaps rich rewards from SE Asia e-commerce market
- Asian shares retreat after bumpy day on Wall Street
- Taiwan shows off jets equipped with Wan Chien missiles
- Rubbish-covered lake brings to light Balkans waste problem
- Taiwan loses contact with indigenous satellites
- The Latest: China offers flight refunds to curb travel
- Taiwan employers warned against hiring foreign students illegally
- South African Muslim group safely buries its virus dead
- Coronavirus: Europe's vaccination fiasco
- US, Chinese electronic warfare planes buzz each other in Taiwan ADIZ
- Biden’s China policy will show Beijing the US supports Taiwan
- Indonesia's Health Ministry says the country's confirmed coronavirus infections have passed 1 million
- Just over half of Taiwanese satisfied with president's performance
- Taiwan clamps down on Chinese speed measuring devices
- Taiwan International Festival of Arts program hit hard by COVID
- Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
- Japan asks Taiwan for help with semiconductor supply
- Germany: Merkel aide floats long suspension to debt rule
- Italy's Conte to resign, seek nod to form new coalition
- Estonia's new government sworn in with first-ever female PM
- Costco's Australian ham seized for containing too much preservative
- Indonesia detains Iranian, Chinese crews of seized tankers
- Iran sentences brother of senior vice president to 2 years
- Official: Troops withdraw from home of Uganda's Bobi Wine
- Tokyo Olympic Q&A: Officials try to explain how games happen
- Relative of virus victim asks to meet WHO experts in Wuhan
- MC Payment Poised To Become Singapore’s First Listed Digital Payments Firm
- Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
- Government decree saves Italy from Olympic suspension
- 6N: Vakatawa injured and out of France squad
- Iran: Biden won't have infinite time to rejoin nuclear deal
- Philippines confirms local transmission of Britain coronavirus variant
- Norway fines Grindr dating app $11.7M over privacy breach
- German police: man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt
- Gisin holds big lead over Shiffrin in 1st giant slalom run
- EU demands that vaccine makers honor their commitments
- MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 Winners & Startup Competition Hong Kong Winners Announced
- Vatican clears retired US bishop of multiple abuse claims
- 2 senior UAE cricketers found guilty of corruption
- UN group says Sri Lanka virus cremation rule violates rights
- EU urges US to draft joint rule book to rein in tech giants
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank
- US exploring new bases in Saudi Arabia amid Iran tensions
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Millennial Money: 3 things to know if you’re new to gig work
- J&J has a strong finish for 2020 despite pandemic disruption
- Sergei Prikhodko, Russia's ex-deputy PM, dies at 64
- South Africa's president criticizes 'vaccine nationalism'
- Iran sentences Iranian-American to prison on spying charges
- Colombia's defense minister dies from COVID-19 at age 69
- Officials say Israeli minister visited Sudan to discuss ties
- UK eyes quarantine hotels for travelers to curb variants
- American Express 4Q profit fell 15% on virus impact
- Tunisians protest arrests; government faces confidence vote
- In pictures: Europeans vent frustration at coronavirus restrictions
- China, New Zealand ink trade deal as Beijing calls for reduced global barriers
- Two more Taiwan cities to ban visiting the sick in hospitals
- Amazon's growth continues in 2021, more jobs to Boston
- IMF: Vaccines will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021
- Opinion: Europe must fight for its coronavirus vaccines, and share them
- Inter coach Conte banned 2 matches for referee confrontation
- Citing pandemic, Greece bans protests for a week
- Consumer financial-hardship agreements slow but remain high
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Modest Hatton reaches new heights in burgeoning golf career
- Dutch justice minister vows rioters will be prosecuted
- Merkel: pandemic shows German weaknesses, need to cooperate
- Love appointed captain again, this time for Presidents Cup
- Jane Fonda to receive Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award
- Home prices rise at fastest pace in more than 6 years
- Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower
- 6N: England summon flanker Willis after Underhill injured
- Thai court acquits 80-year-old writer of defaming monarchy
- Poland's population rapidly shrinking under pandemic
- Virginian-based UPS Freight being sold to TFI for $800M
- Under Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure
- EU approves more state aid to boost car batteries industry
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- PepsiCo goes Beyond Meat in new partnership
- Teachers, students march in France for more virus support
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- US consumer confidence showed slight improvement in January, rising to level of 89.3 after December dip
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- US consumer confidence rebounds in January
- Maldives police say they uncovered plot to attack school
- German court convicts Tajik man of membership in IS group
- San Diego Zoo gorillas close to full recovery from COVID-19
- Biden Commerce pick stresses investment in COVID-19 recovery
- Candidate in tainted Asian soccer election calls for re-run
- AP sources: Joe Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands
- 1 dead, at least 17 injured after tornado rips Alabama town
- PGA Tour Schedule
- US Olympic swim trials split into 2 meets because of COVID
- Netherlands: Tensions high after nights of COVID lockdown riots
- Google stops donations to U.S. Congress members who voted against election results
- Rate of guns seized at airport checkpoints jumped in 2020
- Priest for voter fraud exorcisms leaves Wisconsin diocese
- Washington's King 1st Black female assistant position coach
- Black woman quits Vermont town board; cites bigotry, safety
- French lawmakers debate ban on wild animals in circuses
- AP PHOTOS: Protesting farmers storm India's Red Fort
- Messi back in Barcelona squad for Copa del Rey match
- N. Carolina state Sen. Jeff Jackson enters US Senate race
- AP source: Indians bringing back 2B César Hernández for 2021
- Former Kosovo PM excluded from running in Feb. 14 election
- Central African Republic soldiers kill 44 rebels
- UK coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, according to government data
- UK's 'tsunami' of grief as coronavirus deaths pass 100,000
- Former San Juan mayor takes 1-year position at Mount Holyoke
- Rittenhouse, mother fixated on social media treatment
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- UK passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak still rages
- Judge OKs Weinstein bankruptcy plan with $17M for victims
- German science center fires director, citing trust concerns
- Cyclocross worlds to go ahead as planned despite virus
- Nigeria's president replaces service chiefs amid insecurity
- Studies extend hopes for antibody drugs against COVID-19
- NFL's 1st & Future to award $150,000 on television show
- PGA Tour goes to Torrey Pines without 7-time winner Woods
- Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply
- 1st private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station
- Officials: Cause of fire that killed Tony Hsieh undetermined
- Hoosiers name Georgia's Warren new defensive coordinator
- FIFA sets late-2021 target to pick 2026 World Cup cities
- Different types of gambling, media converging for growth
- Former Tennessee DB Lawrence commits to Oklahoma
- Sporting KC hires Feilhaber as part of technical staff
- Washington Post's Marty Baron says he's retiring next month
- Unwanted virus milestone: UK's civilian dead now tops WWII's
- Mossimo Giannulli loses bid to finish prison term at home
- Russia diplomat hails progress in nuclear pact talks with US
- Senate confirms longtime Biden confidant Antony Blinken as secretary of state
- Navalny ally vows to press for his freedom despite crackdown
- Harthorne Wingo, 73, fan favorite on Knicks title team, dies
- Major internet outage affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; Verizon fiber cut reported
- Joe Biden to call for end of federally run private prisons
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Senate confirms Antony Blinken as 71st secretary of state
- NIreland leader orders inquiry into homes for unwed mothers
- Janet Yellen sworn in as first woman Treasury secretary
- Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?
- Detroit to dismiss some tickets issued during Floyd protests
- Who goes first? Vaccine rollout forces stark moral choices
- Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S.
- Feller leads Foss-Solevåg after first run of night slalom
- Chelsea hires Thomas Tuchel to coach Premier League club
- U.S. announces restoration of relations with Palestinians
- Court upholds order for Dakota Access environmental review
- Turkmen ruler establishes holiday to honor local dog breed
- NCAA, Power Five play defense with Dems controlling Congress
- Officials: Biden has first call with Putin, presses Russian leader on Navalny arrest, hack of US agencies, arms control
- By the numbers: Federal lobbying by NCAA, Power Five in 2020
- The Kremlin says Russia, US exchange documents to extend the New START nuclear treaty
- Boston Marathon set for Oct. 11 if state allows
- Polish man at center of life-support dispute dies in Britain
- 'Never Rarely' tops Spirit Awards, 'Da 5 Bloods' leads NBRs
- Chiefs coach Reid's patience in struggling players pays off
- NYC pension funds to divest $4 billion from fossil fuels
- Appeals court weighs constitutionality of terror watchlist
- VIRUS TODAY: US vaccine appointments canceled amid shortages
- Brad Hand gets $10.5M from Nationals, $6.5M of it deferred
- Nebraska backup QB Luke McCaffrey enters transfer portal
- Levi's first home collection deepens Target relationship
- 'Paramedic of the Year' accused of helping to steal vaccine
- The Latest: Michigan State men's hoops ready to return
- Feds: Man threatened family of congressman, journalist
- Santa Anita cancels Friday racing with heavy rain forecast
- Chelsea hires Thomas Tuchel as manager on 18-month contract
- 2 Virginia police officers fired for storming US Capitol
- Judge bars U.S. from enforcing 100-day ban on deportations, dealing an early blow to President Biden’s immigration plans
- Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran
- Amid pandemic, NY seizures of fentanyl and meth surge
- Lebanon surpasses record daily virus deaths amid protests
- Judge refuses to toss case against defiant Louisiana pastor
- Capitol Police chief apologizes for failures in Jan. 6 siege
- Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman signs 3-year extension
- West Ham into 4th place in EPL with 3-2 win at Palace
- LeVert undergoes surgery to treat cancerous growth on kidney
- Senate rejects Republican attempt to declare Trump impeachment trial unconstitutional
- Sandy West, who preserved wild Georgia island, dies at 108
- Israel: 900 Holocaust survivors died of COVID-19 in 2020
- Packers' Rodgers clarifies postgame remarks about his future
- Bob Fisher, top yachting writer, Cup historian, dies at 85
- Barcelona reschedules presidential elections to March 7
- Schumer: Democrats must pass virus aid with or without GOP
- Battle scores 22 to lift Temple past Tulsa 76-67
- Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
- With many hungry for content, Sundance market heats up
- English Summaries
- English Results
- U.S. judge blocks release of Georgia woman in Capitol riot
- Biden administration will boost states' vaccine allocation for next week by about 17%
- Two CBS execs shelved pending diversity investigation
- 'The Maltese Falcon' returns to theaters at ripe age of 80
- Buffon in blasphemy probe by Italian soccer federation
- Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin' Hank
- Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitivity criticism
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- AP sources: Phillies, Realmuto agree on $115.5 million deal
- More misery for Bruce as Newcastle loses 2-1 to Leeds
- General Electric, Raytheon rise; Crane, Rockwell fall
- White House: US expects to deliver enough vaccine to states this summer for 2-dose regimen for 300M Americans
- Justice Department rescinds 2018 memo establishing 'zero tolerance' border policy that resulted in family separations
- Kerry aims to talk US back into a lead role in climate fight
- Microsoft keeps chugging as pandemic continues
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Lawyer says Pelosi laptop hasn't been recovered from suspect
- Fox News hires Larry Kudlow; McEnany may be next
- Utah lawmakers defend Jazz star Mitchell in feud with Shaq
- Police: Terrorism didn't motivate fatal Portland car attack
- Sevilla signs attacking midfielder Gómez from Atalanta
- Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell out with leg injury
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Amid backlash, Harvard cancels class on policing strategy
- Snead echoes McVay's uncertainty on Goff's future with Rams
- Death penalty sought for suspect in Indiana officer's death
- AP Exclusive: DOJ rescinds ‘zero tolerance’ immigration rule
- Let down your hair: New Army rules for ponytails, nail color
- Maduro's 'miracle' treatment for COVID-19 draws skeptics
- Judge: Floyd's past arrest details can't be used at trial
- South Dakota lawmakers revive bill decried by LGBTQ groups
- Wayne Taylor Racing rushes to ready for Rolex in new Acura
- Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years
- Bills sign 13 to reserve-future deals, including WR Kumerow
- Watch and admire: Man City goes top of EPL after 5-0 win
- Best and worst of Ibrahimović as Milan loses at Inter
- Department store chain Belk filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Pharmacist charged in COVID-19 vaccine case to plead guilty
- Starbucks' recovery, solid in China, still slow in US
- Broncos ask court to verify right of first refusal is void
- Betis rallies past Sociedad to reach Copa quarterfinals
- Business Highlights
- Man City thrashes West Brom 5-0, moves top of Premier League
- Arsenal fights back for 3-1 win at Southampton in EPL
- Biden oath second only to Reagan and Obama with TV viewers
- Protesters supporting Indian farmers demonstrate in NYC
- Voters decide against electing any new players to the baseball Hall of Fame for 2021; Schilling was among those eligible
- Evans helps No. 1 Louisville survive Miami (Florida) 79-76
- Vermont Sen. Leahy taken to hospital for observation
- Hinchcliffe back with Andretti for full IndyCar season
- Belarus: Amnesty accuses security forces of torture
- Baseball Hall gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy
- Running back Keaontay Ingram transferring to USC from Texas
- Venglos, 1st overseas coach in English top tier, dies at 84
- Importance of Senior Bowl increases for NFL teams, prospects
- AP source: Semien, Blue Jays agree to $18M, 1-year contract
- Galvis and Orioles agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract
- Neo-Nazi murder trial reveals threat to German democracy
- Autopsy: Texas man died of neck injuries in animal attack
- Bulls C Carter to miss at least a month with quad injury
- Securing payments in Asia: Omise integrates the EMV 3DS 2.2 protocol using Netcetera's 3DS Server
- Q&A: Rapper D Smoke takes patient walk to Grammy recognition
- American Magic relaunches Patriot after rapid repairs in NZ
- Florida's Trump Plaza residents move to change name
- Criminals in Mexico exploit desperation for oxygen canisters
- Former Red Sox coach, Triple-A manager Johnson, dies at 64
- Texas man arrested in Capitol riot, another stays in custody
- LaRavia lifts Indiana State past Southern Illinois 71-59
- Review: Hunting '90s killers again in 'The Little Things'
- Wade cut from Australia test squad for South Africa series
- Lions hire Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator
- Indonesia volcano eruption: Merapi ejects new ash cloud
- Chargers' Lombardi hoping to make most of second chance
- MATCHDAY: Tuchel takes 1st game in charge of Chelsea
- UN: 250,000 people affected by Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique
- Prince Holding Group Brings International Brands to Cambodia With New Commercial Retailing Project
- Attorney: Murder charge after deadly drug raid 'political'
- Burton lifts Richmond over Saint Joseph's 79-56
- Asia Today: South Korea adds 559 cases, highest in 10 days
- Chicago schools reopening hits snag as union fight escalates
- North Carolina wins 3rd straight, cruises past Pitt 75-65
- Asian shares set for mixed opening, eyes on Fed, stimulus
- US Senate confirms Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state
- Mexico close to approving Russian vaccine, with little data
- Walgreens taps Starbucks exec Brewer as its new CEO
- Taiwan congratulates Secretary of State Blinken on confirmation
- Lee Tung Avenue’s Lunar New Year Presents Butterflies of Hope．Blessing Lanterns
- Patrick, Farabee score in third, Flyers beat Devils 5-3
- Lomax scores 14 to lead Memphis past SMU 76-72
- Shumate's career-high 33 sends Toledo past Miami (Ohio)
- Schultz scores in final minute, Capitals beat Islanders 3-2
- Eichel's 2nd period goal lifts Sabres over Rangers 3-2
- Rhenus Introduces International Warehousing Expertise to Greater China with New Digital Management Solution
- Bruins beat Pens 3-2 on Smith OT goal with 11 seconds left
- Hornqvist's shootout goal lifts Panthers over Blue Jackets
- Cold front to hit Taiwan tomorrow, dropping mercury to 9 degrees
- Fairleigh Dickinson beats St. Francis (Pa.) 94-92 in OT
- Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
- Dailey scores 14 to carry Akron past E. Michigan 86-65
- AstraZeneca pulls out of vaccine talks: EU official
- Dwayne Johnson is a contender in NBC sitcom 'Young Rock'
- Wall scores 24 to lead Rockets over Wizards 107-88
- Penn scores 20 to carry Drake past Missouri St. 68-61
- Martin scores 20 to lift UConn past Butler 63-51
- Dachser increases capacity of its air network for 2021
- Curtis leads SIU-Edwardsville past Eastern Illinois 87-74
- 4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Peterson makes 32 saves, Kings hold on to beat Wild 2-1
- Taiwan president launches book reading campaign
- AP source: Twins, SS Andrelton Simmons agree to $10.5M deal
- Winnipeg rallies from 2-goal deficit, beats Edmonton 6-4
- Canadian magazine calls on Ottawa to increase support for Taiwan
- Josi gives Predators 3-2 win over Blackhawks in OT
- Stars keep hot start going with 2-1 OT win over Red Wings
- IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic
- Williams leads UT Martin past SE Missouri 69-66
- Duke snaps 3-game skid, holds off Georgia Tech for 75-68 win
- Emotet: German-led team shuts down 'world's most dangerous' malware
- France: Plaintiffs open lawsuit over police racial profiling
- LSU pulls away on 18-0 run to beat Texas A&M 78-60
- Gibson stops 31 shots in Ducks' 1-0 win over Coyotes
- McCray carries Portland St. over St. Martin's 69-60
- Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
- Sears scores 21 to lead Ohio past Western Michigan 81-58
- Gobert shines as Utah Jazz rally past New York Knicks 108-94
- Saad scores twice, Avalanche rout Sharks 7-3
- Today in History
- Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
- Davos: Vladimir Putin warns of US 'Big Tech' dominance
- Google opens new office in New Taipei
- Walmart to build more robot-filled warehouses at stores
- Marner's goal in 3rd period lifts Maple Leafs over Flames
- AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands
- Kerry aims to talk US back into a lead role in climate fight
- AP Exclusive: DOJ rescinds ‘zero tolerance’ immigration rule
- US boosting vaccine deliveries amid complaints of shortages
- Biden to reopen 'Obamacare' markets for COVID-19 relief
- GOP signals unwillingness to part with Trump after riot
- Biden says he's ‘bringing back the pros’ for virus briefings
- British national cleans up Taipei’s rivers
- Cricket Australia: India players were racially abused at SCG
- Taiwan’s Sticky Monster Lab show a roaring success
- WHO blasted for listing Taiwan under China in COVID case tally
- Lee Cho-Hee Of MS Team, Wholly-Owned By Spackman Entertainment Group's Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Stars In New SBS Variety Show BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Premiering In The First Half Of 2021
- Newly found Fukushima plant contamination may delay cleanup
- Missing all coaches, Vegas loses to Blues 5-4 in shootout
- UN panel: Yemen's war being fueled by economic profiteering
- COVID: Bangladesh vaccination drive marred by misinformation
- No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make 'house floats'
- Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption
- Killer winter tornado stuns storm-savvy Alabama town
- Amid crisis, Hezbollah 'bank' a lifeline for some Lebanese
- Fashion Walk and Asian GOLD Presents: Kingston Culture and Creativity Zone – THE ORIENT
- China: Military flights warn against interference in Taiwan
- Taiwan’s Marines unveil locally developed M109 assault boat
- TSMC, other Taiwan chipmakers considering price hike for automotive chips
- Taiwan reports 3 imported Covid cases from Philippines, Myanmar, and US
- Asian shares mixed as focus turns to Federal Reserve meeting
- New Taipei to help Taoyuan manage some quarantined individuals
- US says Eritrean forces should leave Tigray immediately
- Google says North Korea-backed hackers sought cyber research
- 'Sloppy' hockey is the name of the game early in NHL season
- Brady charting new course with Indianapolis offense in flux
- Could more Hall of Fame shutouts be on the horizon?
- AXA Hong Kong and Macau stands with Employee Benefits customers in the new normal under COVID-19 by providing free new physical and mental protection
- Oregon State at USC tops the week in Pac-12 hoops
- Groups launch first class-action lawsuit against France for systemic racial discrimination by police in ID checks
- Super matchup between QBs Mahomes, Brady for NFL title
- Pakistan rallies to reach 104-4 in 1st test vs South Africa
- Taiwan finds 5 pharmaceuticals effective at suppressing COVID
- Class-action lawsuit: French police discriminate in checks
- Fact check: Is AstraZeneca in breach of its EU contract?
- Health workers become 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal
- Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
- Northern Taiwan hospitals to ban visitors on Feb. 9
- Toyota Mobility Foundation Announces Six Finalists for the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge
- New Initiatives Launched at Electronics Industry Day to Attract Talent to Job Opportunities in the Sector
- France's Sanofi to make vaccines from rival Pfizer-BioNTech
- Iran's president criticizes prosecution of telecom minister
- Shoah survivors to get vaccine on Auschwitz liberation day
- IFTA Opens Applications for FinTech Achievement Awards 2020, Advocating Further Advancement in FinTech Industry Under New Norms
- Russia: Police raid multiple properties connected to Navalny organization
- Where is Thailand's protest movement heading?
- Myanmar health workers receive first COVID-19 vaccinations
- Cypress forests attract hordes of visitors to small southern Taiwan district
- The Latest: France's Sanofi to help make rival vaccine
- Holocaust Remembrance Day: Auschwitz remembers victims with digital memorial
- Australia posts former ambassador to Greece in Taiwan
- Taiwanese tea certified by Belgium's International Taste Institute
- AP PHOTOS: Designer Julien Fournie's showcase is a movie
- Taiwan nabs 2,386 fraud suspects ahead of Lunar New Year
- Controversial Polish abortion law to go into effect
- Taiwan's CECC 'welcomes' trading TSMC chips for shots
- German woman charged with plotting attack on Muslims, others
- Russian parliament's lower house approves extension of New START nuclear treaty with US
- Report: Israeli settler population surged during Trump era
- Russian parliament OKs New START nuclear treaty extension
- China asks Indonesia to treat detained sailors fairly
- Queue-jumping celebs boost Polish coronavirus vaccine interest
- Belgium fears spread of Dutch riots over virus restrictions
- EU official: AstraZeneca pulls out of meeting with EU to discuss delayed vaccine commitments
- Biden's pick for UN post says US will counter China's agenda
- World Food Program chief warns of vulnerable supply chains
- EU official: AstraZeneca pulls out of vaccine delivery talks
- Zimbabwean journalist released on bail after weeks in prison
- German governor apologizes for 'little Merkel' comment
- AstraZeneca says it has not pulled out of talks with the EU on vaccine deliveries, plans meeting later Wednesday
- Mali army and French forces kill 100 extremists this month
- Netherlands: Anti-curfew riots shake Dutch society
- Myanmar launches vaccination drive, prioritises frontline healthcare workers
- Police find no bias, terror motive in Portland road rampage
- Debate heats up over how countries tax Big Tech companies
- European aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again
- Edmunds: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. 2020 Tesla Model Y
- Suspect: Role in US reporter's death in Pakistan was 'minor'
- Singapore detains 16-year-old over plans to attack mosques
- European clubs' head fears pandemic losses of up to $10BN
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- How to make good on your resolution to pay off debt in 2021
- 131 arrested on 'calmer' night during Dutch virus curfew
- Arsenal signs midfielder Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid
- Two Russian tennis players banned for life for match-fixing
- Japan midfielder Kagawa signs for Greek club PAOK
- Iran, Taliban officials say US pushing war in Afghanistan
- Pope marking Holocaust warns another extermination possible
- Spacewalking astronauts venture out to improve European lab
- Lawrence Wright's 'The Plague Year' to release in June
- AP Interview: All 33 sports 'unanimously' want Tokyo Games
- Taiwanese chip giants agree to try and meet demand from carmakers
- Andy Murray enters challenger event in Italy
- Bus crash in western Cameroon kills more than 50 passengers
- Luxembourg signs restitution deal for Holocaust victims
- Taiwan deploys container testing sites to Taoyuan
- Philippines protests new China law as 'verbal threat of war'
- Germany compensates heirs for Nazi-looted Liszt scores
- US B-52 bomber again flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions
- Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton
- EU gives Poland a month to respond to justice system fears
- Farmers back at protest camp after deep challenge to PM Modi
- Cyber cops in 9 nations team up to disrupt dangerous malware
- Protesters against UK rail link evicted from London park
- Germany remembers Auschwitz liberation in parliament
- Boeing posts $8.4 billion loss on weaker demand for planes
- China bans meat produced in or transferred from Taiwan
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office
- Orders to US factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose modest 0.2% in December with investment posting 0.6% gain
- Ed Jones returns to IndyCar after sitting out 2020
- Man hits 2 deer with new car, then he hits $2M in lottery
- German government cuts 2021 economic growth forecast to 3%
- UK police at vaccine production site dealing with 'incident'
- US durable goods orders show modest 0.2% December gain
- UN experts fault Italy in drownings of over 200 migrants
- Woman injured by police during Floyd unrest settles lawsuit
- GM, Navistar team up to build hydrogen powered heavy trucks
- Tanzania's president expresses doubts about COVID vaccines
- Spain running short of vaccines due to delivery delays
- Not in short supply: Blame for EU's rusty vaccine rollout
- Battling COVID-19, South Africa prepares for first vaccines
- Insurer Anthem underwhelms Wall Street with 2021 forecast
- Court filing: Man agrees to plead guilty to conspiracy in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- China, India's COVID-19 vaccinations to stretch to late 2022: study
- FIFA probes African soccer leader, bars him from election
- Police raid Russian opposition leader's apartment, offices
- New AD Danny White hires Josh Heupel to join him at Vols
- Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
- Russia's Putin warns of worsening global instability
- Zimbabwe holds burial for 3 top leaders who died of COVID-19
- In GameStop saga unfolding on Wall Street, 2 Goliaths fall
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Tennessee's deep hole; Scott's legacy
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- 'Big Little Lies' author has new novel out in September
- English Standings
- Blinken takes US diplomacy helm, vows to revamp State Dept
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- 89 foreigners arrested at Thai bar flouting COVID-19 rules
- States lift restrictions gradually amid fears of new variant
- FBI arrests Puerto Rico producer in government chat scandal
- UK's Johnson hopes schools in England can reopen on March 8
- Cyprus to start loosening COVID-19 lockdown next month
- Pushed by pandemic, Germany seeks to boost technology use
- Ibrahimović denounces racism after spat with Lukaku
- Biden pick for transportation, Buttigieg, advances in Senate
- AELF FlightService Leads Acquisition of Maleth Aero
- PGA Tour Schedule
- French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day
- Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids
- MLB Calendar
- 2 more Indiana men face federal charges in Capitol riot
- Danish crime show turns lurid procedural trend on its head
- Hong Kong mass arrest: A further erosion of freedoms?
- Empty seas: Oceanic shark populations dropped 71% since 1970
- China envoy urges EU to develop its 'strategic autonomy'
- EXPLAINER: Why India's farmers are revolting against PM Modi
- The Latest: UAlbany men's basketball on temporary pause
- US deputy Africa commander in Sudan, hails 'new beginning'
- Van Wagenen back to representing players, with Roc Nation
- Cannes Film Festival, canceled in 2020, is postponed to July
- Review: 'Supernova' is a quiet burning star of a love story
- Apple urges security upgrade to iPhones, iPads
- Russia fines US-funded broadcaster under foreign agent law
- Canadian ordered to stand trial in France for 1980 bombing
- Hungarian FM in Ukraine to push for ethnic minority rights
- Oklahoma seeking to return $2M worth of anti-malaria drug
- Turin mayor convicted in 2017 soccer final stampede
- Polish court seals divisive ruling to tighten abortion law
- UEFA gives 12 Euro hosts until April for plan to have fans
- Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line
- Broken by Trump, US refugee program aims to return stronger
- Braves reach minor league deal with utility player Adrianza
- State probes deputy body slam of female high school student
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- AP Exclusive: GOP to stay neutral should Trump run again
- Ghana buries former president Jerry Rawlings with honors
- NFL picks 3 honorary captains, Amanda Gorman for coin toss
- Ukraine uncovers ring that hacked banks in US, Europe
- US terrorism alert warns of potential for violence amid lingering anti-government sentiment following Biden's election
- Singer Halsey is pregnant with 1st child
- In ‘Palmer,’ Timberlake embraces stillness of a broken man
- Ex-NFL players hold mentoring sessions with prospects
- Leverkusen signs right back Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic
- Italian president opens talks to resolve political crisis
- Lions-SAfrica series needs to be held this year, says Jones
- Game or no game, NBA All-Star voting starts Thursday
- San Francisco to strip Washington, Lincoln from school names
- Greece taps bond markets achieving record-low yield
- Mets promote Zack Scott to acting general manager
- EU border agency suspends operations in Hungary
- In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts
- New UN report airs concerns about human rights in Sri Lanka
- Fiat Chrysler agrees to plead guilty, pay $30M in UAW probe
- New Jays OF Springer sees echoes of Astros in Toronto's core
- US puts hold on foreign arms sales, including F-35s to UAE
- Smokin': Seth Rogen's first book, 'Yearbook,' is out May 11
- US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
- Census official says the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats won't be ready until the end of April
- After Super League leak, Juve leader backs reworking of CL
- Census data for congressional seats still months away
- Protesters in Lebanon clash with police over virus lockdown
- Far-right influencer charged in 2016 Clinton voter scheme
- Group to no longer fund aerial surveillance over cities
- VIRUS TODAY: Some states cautiously ease virus restrictions
- Kate, Prince Charles pay tribute to Holocaust survivors
- Fed stresses its commitment to low rates for the long run
- 4 children among 5 killed in fire at suburban Chicago home
- Battling COVID-19 proving deadly for Peru's doctor corps
- Yemeni security official found dead, day after abduction
- Northwestern, Fitzgerald agree to new contract through 2030
- Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, who oversaw Cup wins, resigns
- Bernie Sanders' mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- IOC says speculating on Tokyo Olympics is damaging athletes
- Sevilla beats Valencia to reach Copa del Rey quarterfinals
- Nuggets' Murray fined $25,000 for striking Hardaway's groin
- AP source: Darren O'Day agrees to $2.5M deal with Yankees
- Biden, Japan PM discuss China action near Senkaku Islands
- Judge: Corps must decide next move on Dakota Access pipeline
- Dalin crosses line 1st in Vendee Globe yet unsure of victory
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- UniCredit designates investment banker Orcel as new CEO
- Former teacher extradited from Israel lands in Australia
- Renewed US-Russia nuke pact won't fix emerging arms threats
- Burnley twice comes from behind to beat Villa 3-2 in EPL
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Record 4.2 tons of cocaine seized near French Caribbean
- Democrat floats Trump censure as conviction grows unlikely
- S. Carolina Senate OKs initial vote to ban most abortions
- Pennsylvania teacher fights suspension over DC protest
- Tuchel's 1st game as Chelsea coach ends in 0-0 draw v Wolves
- Lefty Jon Lester finalizes $5M, 1-year deal with Nationals
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- SugarCRM Launches SugarPredict to Take the Guesswork Out of Sales with AI for All
- Seahawks cut ties with Chad Wheeler after arrest
- New supercomputer in Wyoming to rank among world's fastest
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Vanderbilt adds Gerald 'Smoke' Dixon as director of scouting
- Pension: Firm facing lawsuit tried to influence lawmakers
- Starbucks, Boeing fall; Microsoft, Walgreens rise
- NWSL to hold Challenge Cup in April, start season in May
- Hurricanes set to return from COVID-19 pause, postponements
- Review: Timberlake seeks redemption in formulaic ‘Palmer’
- Whitecaps sign Andy Rose to 1-year extension
- Bucs fans set to cheer inside, outside Super Bowl stadium
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- NC State adds ex-Kentucky head coach Joker Phillips to staff
- Virginia Senate approves measure rebuking Amanda Chase
- UK: Boris Johnson heads to Scotland amid independence calls
- Tesla fights pandemic, rides sales jump to 1st annual profit
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Strugglers Brighton, Fulham draw 0-0 in Premier League
- Facebook Q4 results soar in prelude to an uncertain 2021
- Juventus, Atalanta reach Italian Cup semifinals
- New Illini coach Bielema says he doesn't want to wait to win
- Apple posts big quarter on fast sales start for iPhone 12
- BC-US--Index, US
- Senators acquire Jack Kopacka, pick from Sharks for Jaros
- Brazil VP says military to leave the Amazon rainforest
- Florida man guilty of laundering stolen COVID relief funds
- Without Adelson, Las Vegas Sands posts $299 million loss
- NBA adjusts schedules for virus-affected teams, like Wizards
- Man Utd slumps to shock 2-1 loss to Sheffield Utd in EPL
- UN voices concern over refugee treatment at EU borders
- A last-gasp goalkeeper blunder helps Lorient beat Dijon 3-2
- Cloris Leachman, Oscar-winning actor also known as TV’s Phyllis Lindstrom, dies at 94, publicist says
- Queen Latifah 'stoked' to land post-Super Bowl slot for show
- Lions hire ex-Chargers coach Lynn as offensive coordinator
- AL batting champ LeMahieu finalizes $90M deal with Yanks
- SMU names veteran coach Leavitt as new defensive coordinator
- At 80, Vermont's Sen. Leahy ready to run impeachment trial
- Man United stunned by Sheffield; Tuchel's Chelsea draws 0-0
- Retirement age? Super Bowl coaches just getting started
- Ross scores 19 to carry Pepperdine past BYU 76-73
- Oscar and Emmy-winning actor Cloris Leachman dies at 94
- Pirelli, Penske, Mercedes help rev up America's Cup teams
- Sinclair Broadcasting ends Eric Bolling's weekly show
- Pickford error denies Everton win in 1-1 draw with Leicester
- Business Highlights
- Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions
- AP source: Lefty Aaron Loup agrees to 1-year deal with Mets
- Chargers' Hill eager for first shot as defensive coordinator
- Bills have offseason needs to address with little to spend
- Ex-Rep. Kennedy launches group targeting 'unwinnable' races
- St. Francis (Pa.) tops Fairleigh Dickinson 90-82
- Lewis scores 23 to lead James Madison past Towson 78-63
- Minor scores 20 to carry Merrimack over LIU-Brooklyn 68-63
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Fire captain accused of stealing vaccine turns himself in
- Court: Shackled inmate's exercise was cruel punishment
- WHO team leaves Wuhan quarantine to start COVID probe
- Proud Boys leader was government informant, records show
- The Hammer makes one last trip to spot where he hit No. 715
- MATCHDAY: Liverpool in a rut heading to Tottenham in EPL
- Brazil's Bolsonaro cries foul over reports on condensed milk
- Pakistan orders release of man convicted of Daniel Pearl murder
- 3 teens arrested in house fire that killed 5 from Senegal
- TE Jason Witten says he's retiring again after 17th season
- UN slams killing of anti-dam activist in southern Mexico
- Sheppard carries Rhode Island over La Salle 73-60
- Kansas to shut down unemployment system to deal with fraud
- Oppa Kim Woo Bin arrives in Singapore!
- Pippen scores 34 to carry Kent St. over Bowling Green 96-91
- Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine
- Woman sells Bernie doll for over $20K, donates to charity
- McIlroy looking for win, U.S. Open prep at Torrey Pines
- GBG: Six predictions for the financial services and fraud landscape in 2021
- Osborne, Gray help No. 16 Florida State beat Miami 81-59
- Driver accused in Oregon road rampage pleads not guilty
- Baker scores 23 to carry Duquesne past Fordham 86-62
- Versatile Profar signs $21M, 3-year deal with Padres
- Rice scores 21 to lift The Citadel over Wofford 77-69
- No. 20 Hokies rebound from road loss to top Notre Dame 62-51
- Amazon joins forces with Enterprise Singapore to help small and medium-sized businesses in Singapore venture overseas
- Parham scores 23 to lift VMI over Western Carolina 87-61
- Mexico's new daily record of almost 28,000 coronavirus cases
- Miller scores 22 to carry UNC Greensboro past Mercer 81-68
- No. 24 West Virginia women win 7th straight, beat Texas Tech
- Ballock scores 29 points, No. 17 Creighton beats Seton Hall
- Florida hands Vanderbilt 6th straight loss, 78-71
- NZ, Taiwan top COVID performance ranking, US, UK languish
- Bryant, defense help South Carolina beat Georgia 83-59
- Samsung reports profit jump driven by strong chip demand
- List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
- Sexton scores 29 points, Cavaliers beat Pistons 122-107
- Russia envoy: US and Russia need to start strategic dialogue
- Regulator says Australia must address Google ad dominance
- Rested Kings get 29 points from Hield, defeat Magic 121-107
- Pacers' Sabonis has triple-double to sink Hornets 116-106
- 4 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Nuggets run away from short-handed Heat, 109-82
- Liddell's late FTs lift Ohio State over Penn State 83-79
- Singapore detains teen for intending to attack mosques
- AP sources: Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
- Cold front to hit Taiwan tonight, dropping mercury to 8 degrees
- Providence controls OT, tops Marquette 72-63
- Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Raptors 115-108
- Massner carries Northwestern State over New Orleans 81-73
- Green Jr. scores 18 to lift UCF over East Carolina 71-64
- Durant's 32 points lead Nets past Young, Hawks 132-128 in OT
- Russia detains Alexei Navalny allies after raids
- Lampley leads Sam Houston St. over Texas A&M-CC 75-70
- Harris shot in final seconds leads 76ers past Lakers 107-106
- Tobias Harris lifts 76ers past Lakers, 107-106
- 3 COVID tests required for Lunar New Year travelers in China
- Daniels lead N.C. State to 72-67 win over Wake Forest
- With quarantines almost over, tennis set to start Down Under
- Gordon leads Nicholls St. past McNeese St. 76-69
- AP source: Houston Texans hire Baltimore Ravens assistant David Culley as head coach
- Mets trade LHP Steven Matz to Blue Jays for 3 young arms
- AP source: Texans hire Ravens assistant Culley as coach
- Taiwan president backs CECC head after Chinese criticism
- Arkansas cruises past Ole Miss 74-59 for 3rd straight win
- DeRozan helps Spurs hold on to beat Celtics, 110-106
- Duchene scores in shootout, Preds beat Blackhawks 2-1
- Lee scores 19; Houston Baptist beats Incarnate Word 73-57
- American Magic repaired, ready for America's Cup comeback
- Lee scores 19 to lead Houston Baptist past UIW 73-57
- Why Pakistan's Christian TV channels keep a low profile
- Horne, Wright help Colorado hold off Washington State, 70-58
- No. 14 Wisconsin weathers Maryland comeback in 61-55 win
- Thunder rally for 102-97 win over Suns, ruining Paul's night
- Jazz beat Mavericks 116-104 for 10th straight victory
- Asia Today: China's big holiday travel season light so far
- Bass can earn $8.5M over 3 years with Marlins if he closes
- US needs to 'support Taiwan as a democracy': UN ambassador nominee
- Cole, Champagnie lead St. John's over DePaul 81-68
- Ingram, Williamson each score 32, Pelicans top Beal, Wizards
- Hemphill scores 24 to lead Drake past Missouri St. 78-73
- Today in History
- Thais seek to restore fortunes with mock funerals
- Survey suggests link between corruption, corona response
- At Sundance, pandemic dramas unfold on screen and off
- Apple to crack down on tracking iPhone users in early spring
- EXPLAINER: Executive orders can be swift but fleeting
- Oregon puts debate over race in vaccine rollout to test
- GOP tested anew by Georgia congresswoman's Facebook activity
- Kirby lifts SE Louisiana past Central Arkansas 69-57
- In Wyoming, Cheney faces blowback for vote to impeach Trump
- Taiwanese man taken from quarantine facility by debt collectors
- Miller, Motte lift Canucks over slumping Senators 5-1
- Roddy scores 27 to carry Colorado St. past Boise St. 78-56
- Biden seen likely to keep Space Force, a Trump favorite
- Virus aid package tests whether Biden, Congress can deliver
- Biden: 'We can't wait any longer' to address climate crisis
- Renewed US-Russia nuke pact won't fix emerging arms threats
- At 80, Vermont's Sen. Leahy ready to run impeachment trial
- Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India following ban
- EXPLAINER: Why it's hard to make vaccines and boost supplies
- Ultra-Orthodox unrest threatens Netanyahu re-election hopes
- Warriors beat Timberwolves 123-111 to sweep 2-game series
- Intel teams up with Taiwan’s Asus for its desktop GPUs
- Worster's near triple-double helps Utah St. beat UNLV 83-74
- Fresh outbreak in Vietnam grows to 82, company closed
- Taiwan reports 2 Covid cases imported from Germany, US
- Kim Sang-kyung Of Kook Entertainment, Wholly-Owned By Spackman Entertainment Group's Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Stars in New SBS Drama RACKET BOY BAND To Be On Netflix & SBS In May 2021
- To shake Contract Exchange 2.0 Launched with All-around Upgrades
- GEODIS AirDirect Services Further Expanded
- Biden tells Japan US will help defend disputed Diaoyutai Islands
- The Latest: Vietnam's first local outbreak in 2 months grows
- World Health Organization team emerges from 14-day quarantine in Wuhan, China, to start search for origins of COVID-19
- WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study
- South Africa trails by 121 in 1st test against Pakistan
- AP sources: Parker headed to Chicago, McBride to Minnesota
- Column: Athletes can get in line for vaccines like everyone
- Asian shares drop after US stocks' worst day since October
- Pakistan's Supreme Court orders man accused in beheading death of American journalist released
- Photo of the Day: Perfect Taiwanese dish for cold weather
- India donates first 500,000 doses of vaccine to Sri Lanka
- Ruling brings kosher slaughterhouse new business, old fears
- How many variants of the coronavirus are there?
- Two Taiwan national forest areas to gift visitors with Spring Festival couplets
- Pakistan court orders man accused in American's death freed
- Think tank draws lessons from Taiwan's battle against Chinese disinformation
- In 2016, Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Jeffrey Epstein
- India's farmers vow to continue protests after Delhi violence
- India COVID vaccination aims for 'critical mass' in 8 months: Serum CEO
- Taiwanese consume a straw's worth of plastic each year
- After rescuing rival, Bestaven wins solo global sailing race
- Russia detains allies of jailed opposition leader Navalny
- Midea Expands Partnership with Manchester City & City Football Group
- KEF Introduces Mu3 Earphones designed by Ross Lovegrove
- Galileo Platforms Offers Tools to Help Thai Insurers Manage Costs and Create New Products in Post-Covid World
- Taiwan to ban eating, drinking on trains amid COVID outbreak
- French police face sanction for Macarena party amid virus
- Taiwan asks Germany to help obtain coronavirus vaccines
- Taipei Game Show caps attendees at 7,000 amid COVID fears
- Biathlon report outlines corruption, Russian cover-ups
- Taiwan restricts train ticket sales to prevent spread of Covid
- "Take every shift as it comes": No respite for UK hospitals
- 2 men caned 77 times for gay sex in Indonesia's Aceh
- The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
- China: 'New historical starting point' with US military
- Protests amid Lebanon lockdown leave 1 dead, 220 injured
- Eslite opens pop-up bookstore at museum in southwestern Taiwan
- Polish ombudsman: Abortion ruling condemns women to torture
- PNL Training Centre Implements Online Training Courses
- Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly hiking pay for workers at Arizona plant
- Vaccine factory inspected amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca
- Lanson Place unveils revitalised brand for future expansion
- New Biden health care orders begin to unspool Trump policies
- Arms sales to Taiwan not affected by American review: Officials
- Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia
- FIFA unveils education program to combat player abuse
- Far-right extremist convicted of murdering German politician
- Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
- Chinese singer says mother's bribery charge dismissed
- Taiwan military holds combat readiness exercises ahead of Lunar New Year
- US: Germany is 'highly valued' station for American troops
- India says China ties at crossroads amid border standoff
- Czech brewer Budvar hits record as people drink more at home
- Iran says production of enriched uranium exceeds goals
- EXPLAINER: How experts will hunt for COVID origins in China
- Pilots' risky flying blamed in Swiss vintage plane crash
- Rare 72-year-old Scotch whisky to be auctioned in Hong Kong
- China toughens language, warns Taiwan that independence 'means war'
- Patriarch: Pope to meet Iraqi Shiite leader Sistani in Iraq
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Africa secures another 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Fans or no fans? Tokyo Olympic organizers still mum
- Greek students, teachers defy weeklong ban on protests
- UK PM Johnson faces criticism over Scotland trip in lockdown
- Pakistan court charges TV mogul in real estate purchase case
- HK politician rebuts Xinjiang genocide accusation citing popularity of Uyghur star
- EU countries delaying, halting vaccinations over delivery shortages
- Strong US sales give McDonald's a boost in 4Q
- Russian court rejects opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his arrest
- Man United condemns 'mindless idiots' for racial abuse
- Yemen's central bank dismisses UN corruption allegations
- With virus in rearview, campaign for Catalan vote kicks off
- Empty Maracanã to host all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final
- Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem
- American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic
- Southern Taiwan museum cultivates photogenic landscape
- Partygoers fined for flouting COVID-19 rules on Thai island
- Morocco's king to kick off virus vaccination drive
- Global Forecast-Asia
- U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to a still-high 847,000 as coronavirus virus continues to strain economy, labor market
- Man sentenced for threatening letters sent to Trump, others
- Sweden: Student injured in axe, knife incident at school
- Taiwanese films to compete for Oscar nominations
- Norway's aging king on sick leave due to pain in leg
- Singapore mosques, worshippers react to teen’s attack plans
- Sheriff: Teen wrote threatening song after school suspension
- US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter
- Pandemic pushes Southwest to first full-year loss since 1972
- China’s new ban on Taiwan pork has actually been in place since 2014
- US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
- UK opens formal investigation of Facebook's Giphy takeover
- Strikes, violence overwhelm Haiti's crumbling judiciary
- Biden pauses Trump policies as Blinken takes diplomatic helm
- Retiring Brokaw: Journalists should get out of power centers
- German draft doesn't recommend AstraZeneca jab for over-65s
- Frenkie de Jong making big strides in Barcelona's midfield
- Investors see green returns as renewable energy rises
- 2 of 3 officers at Blake shooting in Wisconsin back on duty
- WHO Europe: Vaccine production delays are a real issue
- India invites investors to help develop manufacturing hub
- Doctor involved in ex-Taiwan president’s money laundering scandal dies
- China Dynamics Appoints International Advisors
- Congo's lawmakers vote to remove prime minister
- Wisconsin Assembly to vote on repealing statewide mask order
- Tanaka signs with northern Japanese club Rakuten Eagles
- Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break
- Syria group files for int'l probe of Greece migrant abuse
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- U.S. whiskey bolstered by liquor store sales in 2020
- English Standings
- Minister: Cyprus economy expected to rebound 4.5% in 2021
- GAO makes new recommendations related to pandemic response
- US sales of new homes rise 1.6% in December following big November drop
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Bayern profits from inconsistent rivals in Bundesliga
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Portugal scrambles for virus beds; health system threatened
- Altria earns miss in 4Q despite strong cigarette sales
- Hungary aims to enter Budapest in 2032 Olympics host contest
- Tampa's mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl
- New home sales rise in December after sharp November drop
- Polls shows Hong Kong residents' distrust of Chinese vaccines
- Robinhood restricts stock trading in GameStop, other cos.
- Probe into Italy virus response looks into preparedness plan
- Germany's Commerzbank to cut 10,000 jobs, slash branches
- Sterne leads at Dubai Desert Classic after 8-under 64
- Ex-Marlins owner Loria reaches settlement on sale dispute
- PGA Tour Schedule
- New York attorney general's probe finds the state may have undercounted COVID-19 nursing home deaths by as much as 50%
- Contact made with pirates who kidnapped 15 Turkish sailors
- By Sea of Galilee, archaeologists find ruins of early mosque
- GM sets goal of going carbon neutral by 2040
- NY nursing home virus deaths were undercounted, AG says
- Panel overturns 4 Facebook content takedowns in first ruling
- AP Source: QB Watson requests trade from Houston Texans
- The Latest: Spurs' Popovich says he's gotten COVID vaccine
- Prosecutors charge 17-year-old Indianapolis boy in fatal shootings of parents, 2 siblings, brother’s pregnant girlfriend
- Attacks on individuals fall as cybercrime shifts tactics
- State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors' virus powers
- Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family
- In Guatemala, families say 13 killed in Mexico were migrants
- Amazon to block shareholder proposals on hate speech, others
- Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris
- Coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has reached the US with two cases diagnosed in South Carolina
- RB Eric Gray latest ex-Tennessee player to pick Oklahoma
- As Biden seeks a turn on environment, Trump rules to linger
- Tomori eyeing title after frantic start to loan at AC Milan
- First parkour world championships postponed again in Japan
- Polygamous sect's South Dakota compound in foreclosure
- Chloe Kim returns to the superpipe rested, healthy and wiser
- Airlines close books on rotten 2020 and so far, 2021 is grim
- 9 retired nuns in Michigan die of COVID-19 in January
- US 'directly' presses Eritrea to withdraw forces from Tigray
- Chicago grants Emmett Till's South Side home landmark status
- Virus aid, no new taxes top US gambling industry 2021 goals
- Attorney: Execution may be virus super-spreader, seeks delay
- Kenny Chesney group helps install artificial reef in Florida
- Flowers laid for Dartmouth professors murdered 20 years ago
- UN refugee agency: Asylum 'under attack' on Europe's borders
- Man charged with threatening Congress by phone gets hearing
- Texas takes on Biden but Republicans keep distance from AG
- Milik and Marseille could be right match at the right time
- US calls on Russia, Turkey, UAE to halt Libya intervention
- Illinois man accused of fighting National Guard at Capitol
- Bongo babies! Endangered antelopes born at Florida zoo
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- German court: No immunity for foreign officials' war crimes
- In virus-struck Europe, jabs trigger intense political fight
- Iraq kills IS commander, a week after Baghdad suicide blasts
- Certain child welfare statements ruled out in slain boy case
- Mexicans want more info while president out with COVID-19
- Police arrest 21 at protest against Armenian leader
- Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6
- VIRUS TODAY: Lawmakers call for race data on vaccine access
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Chiefs, Bucs ride (mostly) COVID-clear season to Super Bowl
- Surprising Cavs quickly climbing back into NBA contention
- Michigan Sen. Peters to lead Dem efforts to expand majority
- Tennis star Naomi Osaka invests in NC Courage soccer club
- Chiefs trying for first Super Bowl repeat win in 16 years
- South Carolina’s Senate passes bill outlawing most abortions; ban expected to pass House easily and become law
- Brewers' Goodrum 1st female minor league hitting coordinator
- Cemetery apologizes after Black deputy is denied burial
- Penguins warily carry on after GM Rutherford's abrupt exit
- South Carolina Senate passes bill outlawing most abortions
- Biden rescinds abortion restrictions on US foreign aid
- Brazil team probing possible COVID-19 deaths among Yanomami
- Tropical cyclones are nearing land more, except in Atlantic
- Iowa star Garza still stews over blocked shot as Illini loom
- EU warns Hungary to change migrant policy as Frontex departs
- Honda Classic gives an exemption and restores a dream
- Storm batters Bermuda, forces cancelation of flights
- Paul Crutzen, who shared Nobel for ozone work, has died
- Prosecutor hands off case against Atlanta officers in death
- Met Opera's revenue drops, breaks even with gifts, borrowing
- Pelosi wants security money to face 'enemy' within House
- 35 years since Challenger launch disaster: 'Never forgotten'
- Space heater may have caused fire that killed mom, 4 kids
- Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards for LGBTQ representation
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-GLF--Dubai Desert Classic Scores
- Haiti journalists denounce police brutality, demand justice
- Checked by reality, some QAnon supporters seek a way out
- Woman convicted in child's death released on new evidence
- James Goldston stepping down as top ABC News executive
- EXPLAINER: Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street
- Freshman Cross leaves Miami Hurricanes’ basketball program
- Farmers Insurance Open Scores
- Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores
- Philadelphia police commissioner defends protest response
- MLS players present proposal in hopes of avoiding lockout
- Corky Lee, known for photographing Asian America, dies at 73
- Astros add Firova, Murphy to coaching staff; Speier retires
- Fix is in! Disgraced ex-NBA ref Donaghy turns to wrestling
- Chicago Bears hire Chris Rumph as defensive line coach
- Palm Beach considers options as Trump remains at Mar-a-Lago
- An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK, South Africa studies
- Ex-Boy Scout chaplain gets long sentence on abuse charges
- Creator of RI's beloved Big Blue Bug landmark dies at 88
- Qualtrics goes public 2 years after being bought by SAP
- American Airlines, Comcast rise, Tesla, McCormick fall
- Finnish Arctic town bids for 2032 Olympics in climate move
- Brady's parents survived COVID-19, will attend Super Bowl
- HUD nominee pledges action to prevent home loss in pandemic
- US long-term mortgage rates slip; 30-year at 2.73%
- Botticelli painting sells for $92 million at auction in NYC
- Japan withdraws from SheBelieves Cup, replaced by Argentina
- California lawmakers agree to help cover some unpaid rent
- Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
- Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study
- Journalists booted from Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- American Airlines affiliate grounds planes for inspections
- Napoli beats Spezia 4-2 to reach Italian Cup semifinals
- Ohio police chief forced out in wake of Andre Hill killing
- US to play opening match at Women's Rugby World Cup
- Decision reserved on Canadian fashion mogul Nygard's bail
- GOP's Rep. Jim Jordan won't seek Portman's US Senate seat
- Liverpool beats Spurs 3-1 to revive faltering title defense
- Greece: COVID-19 doctors killed in Mount Olympus accident
- Kluber excited to join Yanks; LeMahieu relieved to remain
- Chiefs' Bieniemy misses out on head coach job once again
- Nation's first second gentleman makes first solo outing
- Athletic rallies past Alcoyano to reach Copa quarterfinals
- Steelers want Roethlisberger back ... if the math works
- Business Highlights
- NC State loses top scorer Daniels for season to knee injury
- Families of Texas couple killed in drug raid sue city, cops
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane likely to miss a 'few weeks'
- RHP Kohl Stewart agrees to 1-year contract with Chicago Cubs
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Tunisian president receives poison letter, aide falls ill
- Kansas deputy denies intentionally driving over Black man
- D Madison Bowey agrees to 2-year contract with Blackhawks
- Fugitive arrested in credit card scam targeting crafts chain
- Ex-Atlantic City mayor gets 30 days in charity theft case
- No. 7 Maryland women hammer Michigan State 92-52
- Second Brazil wave strains hospitals in Sao Paulo's interior
- NJ officers suspended over alleged attack at women's prison
- Sundhage extends contract with Brazil's women's team
- Minneapolis councilors float new plan for police department
- Kansas lawmakers put anti-abortion measure on ballot for 2022 vote to ensure state’s power to restrict abortion
- Lions hire Aubrey Pleasant to new coaching staff
- Kansas lawmakers put anti-abortion measure on 2022 ballot
- Michigan State promotes Tillman to cornerbacks coach
- NY may strip Trump's name from parkland he donated to state
- Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks
- Taliban violence raises questions about US troop withdrawal
- Choate leaves Montana State to join Sarkisian at Texas
- Sarah Sanders raises $1M for Arkansas governor campaign
- EU chief demands 'plausible' answers from AstraZeneca
- Virginia Tech women upset No. 2 NC State 83-71 in OT
- Alabama's Mac Jones sustains ankle injury at Senior Bowl
- Fifth-ranked UCLA not letting numbers get in way of success
- MATCHDAY: Huesca looks to end winless streak in Spain
- Report: lack of diversity, low morale plague Louisville PD
- USC beats Oregon State 75-62 for 8th win in 9 games
- Haniger healthy, hopes to regain All-Star form for Seattle
- CORRECTS: Manager: Cicely Tyson, award-winning actor noted for 'Sounder,' 'Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,' dies
- Oregon names DeRuyter as defensive coordinator
- Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking award-winning actor, dead at 96
- Biden faces scrutiny over reliance on executive orders
- China 'will no longer recognize' British passports for Hong Kong residents
- Tiger that undewent rare hip replacement surgery has setback
- AP source: Army coach Magarity to retire at end of season
- US judge paves way for extradition of American father, son accused of sneaking ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan
- Judge OKs extradition of 2 wanted in ex-Nissan boss' escape
- UN chief calls for regulating social media companies
- NBA makes more schedule changes, pushes back some tip times
- Penn scores 24 to carry LIU-Brooklyn over Merrimack 78-68
- Zendaya, Shonda Rhimes others react to death of Cicely Tyson
- No. 23 Northwestern women get 1st sweep of Iowa since 1983
- Opinion: Why Joe Biden needs to revise the US-Taliban deal
- WVa man arrested near Capitol; gun, ammunition found in car
- Reed, Noren beat the rain to take 1st-round lead in Farmers
- Howard, No. 15 Kentucky women turn back Alabama 81-68
- 2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking award-winning actor, dead at 96
- Jackson scores 32 to lift UTSA over UTEP 86-79
- UN chief sees `hope' for Israel-Palestinian peace progress
- Davis, No. 20 Lady Vols hold off Ole Miss 68-67
- Trump team hires 2 ex-prosecutors with ethics experience
- Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
- Williams lifts Louisiana Tech over Southern Miss 76-63
- LSU women use big 4th quarter to upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52
- American forward Vassilev recalled by Villa from Burton
- Bergeron (2 goals) leads Bruins to 4-1 win over Penguins
- Inside Europe 29.01.2021
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Taiwan targets drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians
- The Lukashenko regime's persecution of Belarus journalists
- Rutgers staggers Michigan State 67-37, 1st win over Spartans
- Capitals score 5 in 2nd to erase deficit and beat Islanders
- Mexico tops 155,000 COVID-19 deaths, may be 3rd highest
- Necas lifts returning Hurricanes past Lightning 1-0 in OT
- Hart makes 33 saves, Raffl breaks tie as Flyers beat Devils
- CPA Australia: Mainland Chinese Businesses Predict Growth In 2021
- Avnet Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
- No. 1 Louisville holds on to beat North Carolina 79-68
- Oladipo has 25 points, Rockets beat Trail Blazers 104-101
- Texier's shootout goal lifts Blue Jackets over Panthers 3-2
- McCormack helps No. 15 Kansas stumble past TCU, 59-51
- Lafreniere's 1st goal seals Rangers' 3-2 OT win at Buffalo
- Canadiens return home to beat Flames 4-2, improve to 5-0-2
- No. 14 Ohio State women beat No. 16 Indiana 78-70
- Pentagon calls Chinese threat of war over Taiwan independence 'unfortunate'
- Necas lifts returning Hurricanes past Lightning, 1-0 in OT
- China 'releases' Tibet language advocate Tashi Wangchuk
- WHO team to begin face-to-face meetings with China experts
- Serena takes daughter to zoo before 1st match in Australia
- Daniel Pearl murder: Pakistan regional government appeals acquittal
- With Davis out, Lakers fall to Pistons 107-92
- Corbin scores 20 to lead Winthrop over UNC Asheville 84-80
- Repeating Lies: Viewing Chinese regime's deception through case of Dr. Gulshan Abbas
- Pistons hand Lakers second straight loss, 107-92
- New Report: Top Three Ways to Drive Boardroom Engagement around Cybersecurity Strategy
- Edwards, Krikke carry Valparaiso past Bradley 91-85 in 2OT
- Kaprizov caps big 1st period, Wild beat Kings 5-3
- Hungary approves Chinese COVID vaccine
- Asian equities rebound but short-squeeze nerves persist
- Late points by Anei helps SMU turn aside Memphis 67-65
- Tyson scores 31 points, No. 6 Houston routs Tulane, 83-60
- Defense shines as UT Martin tops E. Illinois 51-41
- Williams leads Murray St. past Tennessee St. 73-53
- Taiwan ranked 28th least corrupt country
- Cooper leads Morehead St. past Jacksonville St. 85-66
- Timme, Kispert lead No. 1 Gonzaga to 20th straight win
- Luna Rossa leads American Magic 2-0 in challenger semifinals
- 84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
- Lovan scores 23 to lead UAB over Middle Tennessee 70-59
- Dallas Stars beat Red Wings 7-3 to improve to 4-0 on season
- Schakel scores 16 to lead San Diego St. over Wyoming 87-57
- Hollander scores 24 to lift Belmont over Austin Peay 81-76
- Porter leads Weber St. over Idaho 81-56
- UN puts new tech envoy on leave after harassment allegations
- Christian Dvorak scores twice in Coyotes' 3-2 win over Ducks
- Kadri scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Sharks 3-0
- Asia Today: Sri Lanka vaccinates 1st health workers, troops
- #FreeHKDemocrats rallies legislators worldwide for action
- Wirth twins lead No. 18 Gonzaga women past Pacific
- Today in History
- For some Muslims, hope, uncertainty after travel ban lifted
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- Prague mayor praises Taiwan's donations, pledges to deepen bilateral ties on science, education
- Bangladesh sends 3rd group of Rohingya refugees to island
- Republicans condemned Trump. Now they're seeking his help.
- India: Explosion hits near Israeli embassy in Delhi
- Free throws in final second lifts SE Missouri to win
- Suns snap 3-game skid, roll to 114-93 win over Warriors
- Authorities in Romania say fire at a key hospital that's also treating COVID-19 patients has killed 3 people
- Agee scores 15 to lift San Jose St. over Air Force 59-58
- In fight over GOP, state parties stand as firewall for Trump
- Delaire sparks late surge as Stanford beats Arizona 73-64
- Romanian authorities say fire at key hospital kills 4
- Democrats to 'act big' on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s fuzzy math on 1 million new auto jobs
- Matthews scores in 3rd to lift Leafs over Oilers 4-3
- Asian stocks fall after Wall St rebounds from losses
- Biden faces scrutiny over reliance on executive orders
- Ohio town unknowingly hosted alleged Capitol attack plotters
- Dubai blamed for virus cases abroad; questions swirl at home
- Opinion: Indonesia's unorthodox vaccination strategy puts the economy first
- Sea shanties are having a moment amid isolation of pandemic
- Japan mulls four-day working week amid COVID pandemic
- Pelosi wants security money to face 'enemy' within House
- Martin scores 19, Arizona St ends skid, tops Cal 72-68
- Taiwan reports 4 COVID cases imported from South Africa, Philippines
- Hutchinson still hopeful after American Magic's 1st day rout
- Myanmar election commission rejects military’s fraud claims
- China executes former top assets banker
- Dangerous Liaison: New Zealand virus quarantine flaw exposed
- Taiwan sets bail for DPP lawmaker accused of accepting Sogo bribes
- Ballard, Stroud lift Fresno St past New Mexico 64-62 in OT
- India's opposition shuns Parliament, backs farmers' demands
- EU medicine agency approves AstraZeneca vaccine
- Taiwan in talks with Germany over chips, vaccines
- NFL's revenue dip in pandemic significant, but not crippling
- Islanders lament 'wasted' week going into series at Flyers
- 'We have to figure this out': Heat say turnaround will come
- Out of sight, cleaners perform critical work in COVID ICUs
- Taiwan to ban eating on trains starting Feb. 1
- EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies
- Pakistan on track to win 1st test after spinning out SAfrica
- Confucius' 76th generation descendant to star in Taiwanese comedy
- Investigator blames exhaust leak for Sydney seaplane crash
- BC-GLF--Farmers Insurance Open Scores
- Dutch court to rule in Nigerian farmers' case against Shell
- Tibetan culture advocate released after 5-year prison term
- China says it will no longer recognize British National Overseas passport used by Hong Kong people to get UK residency
- Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
- Taiwan’s economic growth surged to 4.94% in final quarter of 2020
- China derecognizes British National Overseas passport
- LINE launches privacy center in honor of Data Privacy Day
- Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
- Indian economy shrinks 7.7% in fiscal 2020-21 amid pandemic
- Fugitive Pakistani militant killed by bomb in Afghanistan
- Year-end bonus for Taiwanese set to be 1.18 of monthly pay
- The Latest: Europe regulator: No new vaccine side effects
- German unemployment steady, but virus having effect on jobs
- Biden administration to contact Taiwan about chip shortages
- Women's World Cup downhill race postponed by poor weather
- Germany expects limited EU approval for AstraZeneca vaccine
- Second Taiwanese COVID-19 vaccine developer approved for phase 2 trial
- Taiwan's economy in 2020 outgrew China for 1st time in 30 years
- Tense calm in northern Lebanese city after violent clashes
- UN rapporteur: EU recovery money should help fight poverty
- China says former head of state-owned asset management firm executed in bribery case
- China says common interests outweigh differences in ties with United States
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 2/1/2021
- Turkey hopes US will rejoin Iran nuclear deal
- China finance official executed in bribery case
- China's HNA Group says creditors want it declared bankrupt
- Guinea worm closer to eradication as cases halve in a year
- Moscow court mulls house arrest for Navalny's allies
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Taiwan to study change of national emblem
- Coronavirus: EU introduces tighter rules on vaccine exports
- Lithuania set to block Chinese airport scanner firm Nuctech
- A city's problematic vaccine rollout raises larger questions
- Caterpillar 4Q sales slip, but results top Wall Street
- Norwegian Air to get government loan in restructuring
- A new stage: Dr Martens valued at $5 billion in share sale
- Celebrate Lunar New Year with iShopChangi’s Exclusive Discounts and Promotions
- Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine seems to protect against COVID-19, but not as well as some two-shot rivals
- J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID-19, but less than some others
- 72-year-old Scotch whisky fetches over $54,000 in auction
- The Latest: Oman Open golf tournament postponed due to virus
- Japan prime minister says he's determined to hold Olympics
- UW-Madison police chief bans 'Thin Blue Line' imagery
- EXPLAINER: What’s next if Pakistan frees man in Pearl murder
- Lingard, Rojo set to leave Man United this transfer window
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Lilly 4Q profit surges, helped by new COVID-19 treatment
- Cyprus unveils anti-corruption steps to quell public angst
- Ibrahimović and Lukaku get away without bans after spat
- US consumer spending fell 0.2% in December in face of virus
- US employment costs rise modestly in fourth quarter
- Small explosion near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi
- South Africa OKs limited use of parasite drug for COVID-19
- Court upholds Feb. 14 date for disputed Catalan election
- Pandemic ends 30-year growth streak for Polish economy
- EU, AstraZeneca publish heavily redacted deal in vaccine row
- Pandemic help wanted: Fast food managers, road race experts
- Central African Republic suspect appears at ICC hearing
- Hatton recovers to shoot 64, moves into contention in Dubai
- Host Germany wins 5 medals on 1st day of luge worlds
- Lions add Staley, Brunell, DeLeone to new coaching staff
- Marseille coach Villas-Boas expects to go when season ends
- Norway's King Harald V hospitalized for tendon surgery
- Nord Stream 2: Dead in the water despite construction reboot?
- Berlin man caught directing flight traffic with radio
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Michigan approves Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel permits
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Taliban visit Moscow, voice hope US will honor peace deal
- European Union regulator authorizes AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for all adults
- Law allowing euthanasia in Portugal moves a step closer
- Chinese captain gets 26-year jail term over killings at sea
- US contract signings to buy homes hits record for December
- Biden to visit wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Hungary first in EU to approve Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
- Flock, Dukurs wrap up skeleton World Cup overall titles
- US extends temporary residency for thousands from Syria
- Source: Canada to quarantine travelers in hotels
- Poland: Thousands protest against abortion law for third straight night
- Report: Mexican economy shrinks 8.5% in 2020
- German financial oversight head out after Wirecard scandal
- Charges dropped against activist who exposed Iowa hog deaths
- Thomas, Johnson on USA Basketball's next AmeriCup roster
- Griffey hired as MLB senior adviser for youth development
- Kosovo, Israel to formally establish diplomatic ties Feb. 1
- Congo's prime minister resigns after lawmakers vote him out
- Cicely Tyson paved way for Black actors to follow footsteps
- Thousands left homeless by storms, floods in Syria's Idlib
- Arrest made after bodies found in vehicle
- Civil rights attorney hired by family of body-slammed teen
- The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin signed a bill extending the New START nuclear treaty with the United States
- Poles plan more protests over abortion law after detentions
- Government and Canada's main airlines agree to suspend service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until April 30
- Putin signs extension of last Russia-US nuclear arms treaty
- 33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry gets COVID vaccine early
- MLS sets new negotiation deadline, warns of possible lockout
- French court awards total $8.9 million to former coal miners
- Cicely Tyson, her memoir just out, was active to the end
- Turkey, Russia to begin monitoring Nagorno-Karabakh truce
- South Korea captain Cho So-hyun joins Tottenham Women
- Greece: Restrictions reimposed in Athens after case spike
- FBI: Pipe bombs at RNC, DNC were planted night before riot
- 6 dead named as inquiry into fatal nitrogen leak continues
- AP Interview: Conduct of agents alarms new Burnley chairman
- Fire breaks out at asylum seekers' camp in southeast England
- Bayern players Goretzka, Martínez test positive for virus
- Former FBI lawyer gets probation for altering email during investigation into ties between Russia, 2016 Trump campaign
- Riders return to roots with Knuckle Huck event at Winter X
- MLB players' union hires analytics analyst from Fangraphs
- Kosovo court bars ex-prime minister from running in election
- Conservatives praise South Carolina win on abortion ban
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Board: Puerto Rico pays millions in salary to non-workers
- Geneva talks on new Syrian constitution end without progress
- Bulgaria busts ring that made high-quality papers, banknotes
- Texans hire Culley as coach amid drama surrounding Watson
- Ex-Salvadoran soccer boss facing bribery charges in US case
- American forward Vassilev loaned to fourth-tier Cheltenham
- Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions
- Business events scheduled for the coming month
- Court gives banned African soccer head hope of election bid
- Montreal man pleads not guilty in cocaine trafficking pot
- Nearly 7,000 Mexicans reported as disappeared in 2020
- Court tosses murder conviction over fire in secret tunnels
- WHO airs concerns about EU measure to curb vaccine exports
- Questlove uncovers 'Black Woodstock' in his hit Sundance doc
- Rod Stewart reaches plea deal for Florida altercation
- VIRUS TODAY: 1-dose shot offers good COVID protection, hope
- 2 protesters accused of causing hearing loss with megaphones
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- A crowded sprint to get seasons in for college runners
- NBCUniversal vows auditions for actors with disabilities
- Judge blocks Trump rule to limit health studies in EPA regs
- Mike Vrabel stays in-house for Titans' new coordinators
- Fauci sees vaccination for kids by late spring or the summer
- Biden presses Iran diplomacy as new special envoy tapped
- Phillies make it official, sign J.T. Realmuto to 5-year deal
- Canada judge won't relax Huawei CFO bail conditions
- American Airlines set to issue new stock after price run-up
- Hall of Fame exhibit features Dodgers' World Series win
- Italy's president: 4 days to see if coalition can be reborn
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- John Chaney, 89, Temple's commanding basketball coach, dies
- Activists: Next Columbus police chief must be an outsider
- Defense could be decisive in Super Bowl of dynamic offenses
- France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU
- Yankees view Kluber and Taillon as high risk, high reward
- Brexit: EU says won't restrict vaccine exports across Irish border
- NJ governor orders probe of alleged attack on female inmates
- Defending champion Chiefs building dynasty around core group
- State bar looking into lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Dartmouth reinstates 5 sports, accused of violating Title IX
- Chevron, Johnson & Johnson fall; Novavax, Skyworks rise
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Moving on from QAnon? Experts say these tips could help
- BC-GLF--Dubai Desert Classic Scores
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Tigers finalize 1-year, $2 million deal with C Ramos
- Florida promotes McGee to QBs coach to replace Johnson
- Versatility key for Alabama, Oklahoma in SEC/Big 12 matchup
- More interviews didn’t equal more minority hirings in NFL
- Jones, Williams lead No. 6 Stanford past Wash State 77-49
- Morocco starts vaccinating medics en masse against virus
- Stuttgart beats Mainz for first home win in Bundesliga
- When Bruins face Chara for 1st time, friendship is on ice
- Torino draws with 9-man Fiorentina 1-1 in Serie A
- Seahawks name Shane Waldron new offensive coordinator
- Army coach Magarity to retire at end of season
- A look at COVID-19 vaccines already in use, or getting close
- German Summaries
- German Results
- OSHA offers new virus safety guidance for employers
- Mir hat trick gives Huesca 2nd win in La Liga
- Indians re-sign 2B Hernández to $5 million contract for '21
- BC-US--Index, US
- 4th warden in 18 months at embattled jail where Epstein died
- Brazil neighbors limit travel to halt virus strain's spread
- Gundogan emerging as unlikely scoring star for Man City
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- 26 animals rescued from Florida trailer after inspection
- Brazil's Hulk signs 2-year deal with Atletico Mineiro
- Business Highlights
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- WNBA's Layshia Clarendon has surgery to remove breasts
- Spectacular winner from Dubois puts Lyon top of Ligue 1
- Top road course racers ready to open season at Rolex 24
- Drake, the basketball team, carves identity with 15-0 start
- West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook
- Church established by slave owners creates reparations fund
- Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores
- Packers fire Pettine, Mennenga after playoff loss to Bucs
- Firm indefinitely delays plans to retrieve Titanic's radio
- Appeals court allows US to expel children alone at border
- Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame coach John Chaney
- England, France renew battle for European rugby supremacy
- Feds: Woman charged in ex-con's plot against college women
- A look at each team in the 2021 Six Nations
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- In 'Long Song,' 'Small Axe,' British actor makes her mark
- Wainwright, Cardinals finalize $8M deal for 17th season
- Alaska plans screening changes after '3REICH' license plate
- MATCHDAY: Sheffield United going for Manchester double
- Wild's Fiala suspended 3 games for boarding Kings' Roy
- Brady, productive drafts fuel Tampa Bay's run to Super Bowl
- Hamlet scores 30 to lift North Texas past Rice 79-74
- Keyser carries NC Central past Carver College 94-61
- Martin scores 19 to lead Monmouth past Niagara 77-67
- Russell leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas State 62-60
- Davis scores 25 to lift Detroit Mercy past Youngstown State
- New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni values connecting, competing
- UK offers Hong Kong residents route to citizenship, angering China
- Indian farmers begin hunger strike to protest agriculture laws
- Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol
- Bellarmine tops Kennesaw State 84-67
- Big week of Australian Open tune-up tournaments set to start
- Viktor Hovland vaults into Farmers lead at wet Torrey Pines
- Mexico's leader says in video he's recovering from COVID-19
- Plaintiffs drop lawsuit over Facebook militia posts
- Charlotte holds on for 63-55 win over FIU in OT
- U.S. military slams Chinese flights over South China Sea but says they posed no threat
- Defense shines as Longwood tops Presbyterian 49-45
- Burk scores 26 to carry IUPUI over Milwaukee 73-68
- Faulkner lifts Northern Kentucky over UIC 72-68
- AP source: Indians, OF Rosario agree on free agent contract
- Elmore lifts High Point over Gardner-Webb 59-55
- Digital minister shares how Taiwan battles 'infodemic'
- Hornets bounce back, split two-game set with Pacers 108-105
- Wilson scores 21 to carry Ohio over Buffalo 76-75
- UC Santa Barbara tops UC Davis 72-51
- Warren lifts Florida Gulf Coast past Stetson 64-63
- Stampley scores 23 to lift Troy over Appalachian State 71-62
- Young's 41 points in 3-ejection game help Hawks beat Wizards
- Trae Young scores 41 points, Hawks beat Washington 116-100
- Myanmar army backtracks amid coup fears
- Knicks snap 3-game losing streak with 102-81 rout of Cavs
- UNC Asheville tops Winthrop, ends Eagles' 21-game win streak
- WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in virus investigation
- Kings hold off Raptors 126-124 for third straight win
- James carries North Alabama past North Florida 82-78
- Leonard, George stellar in returns as Clippers thump Magic
- Crowe lifts Cal Poly past CS Northridge 76-70
- Korpisalo makes 31 stops, Blue Jackets beat Blackhawks 2-1
- Ingram, Ball lead Pelicans past Bucks, 131-126
- AP source: St. Louis Cardinals agree to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from Colorado Rockies.
- Parker scores 18 to carry Liberty over Jacksonville 59-54
- Embiid has 37 points as 76ers ease past Wolves, 118-94
- Nets don't miss rested Durant in 147-125 win over Thunder
- Campbell tops Charleston Southern 59-58
- Moore, Young lead Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66
- AP source: Cardinals to acquire Arenado from Rockies
- Maric scores 17 to carry UALR past Louisiana-Monroe 66-62
- Beaudion, Patton lead Cleveland St. over Green Bay 74-68
- Umude scores 32 to lift South Dakota over Omaha 91-59
- Shelton carries N. Arizona over N. Colorado 68-64
- Dixon carries Coastal Carolina past Georgia Southern 79-62
- DeRozan leads Spurs to 119-109 win, ending Nuggets' streak
- Darthard carries Utah Valley past Tarleton State 73-60
- Lee scores 15 to lead St. Peter's over Manhattan 59-55
- Trash informants in Taiwan's Kaohsiung earn over NT$5.46 million in 2020
- Luna Rossa beats American Magic 4-0 in Prada Cup semifinal
- Analysis: GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums
- No. 5 UCLA weathers comeback try, beats Arizona State 60-57
- No. 5 UCLA women hold off Arizona State, 60-57
- Griesel leads North Dakota St. over Kansas City 71-67
- Eaton leads Arkansas St. past Texas-Arlington 83-75 in OT
- Lever carries Grand Canyon past New Mexico St. 70-62
- Rebraca lifts North Dakota over W. Illinois 83-81
- Basile carries Wright St. over Robert Morris 79-70
- Rowell leads California Baptist over Dixie State 89-74
- Iran hangs ethnic Baluch for 'killing two Revolutionary Guards'
- Today in History
- Venezuela hired Democratic Party donor for $6 million
- My experience with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
- Capitol fences highlight delicate dance over safety, access
- Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
- Jazz finish sweep of Mavericks 120-101 for 11th straight win
- As Wisconsin's Johnson weighs future, Trump ties take a toll
- UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria
- Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Colorado St. 85-77
- Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
- Dante Maddox Jr. carries CS Fullerton over CS Bakersfield
- Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats
- Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
- Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
- Vaccine rollout faces challenges in France's poorest region
- Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T econ aid plan
- NFL scrambles to keep charitable Super Bowl events in Tampa
- Indian farmers begin hunger strike amid fury against Modi
- China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor begins operations
- Northern Ireland leader urges removal of Brexit protocol
- No income, 2,000 mouths to feed: Lockdown squeezes Greek zoo
- U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
- Taiwan bars self-health monitoring returnees from banquets
- Photo of the Day: Taipei's manhole covers get a makeover
- Greene carries UC Irvine past Hawaii 53-51
- Germany: Angela Merkel urges patience with lockdown rules
- Somalia faces troubled national election as time runs out
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- Nazi-era 'props', sub-machine gun replica seized in Vienna
- 3 Turkish sailors left behind in pirate attack return home
- Novavax COVID-19 vaccine news welcomed in South Africa
- Mary-Jess Leaverland applauds Taiwan's pandemic response
- 12 dead in Russia truck-bus accident
- Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
- World Cup leader Schwarz gets slim lead in 1st run of slalom
- United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some
- Taipei's Dihua Street vendors head online after annual bazaar halted
- Taipei Game Show returns after COVID hiatus
- Greek police seize large cocaine haul, arrest 3 suspects
- Man arrested over package sent to vaccine plant in Wales
- Japan's deputy PM lauds Taiwan's COVID prevention work
- Swiss skier Gut-Behrami speeds to third straight super-G win
- Rivers breaking banks in Germany as more snow falls
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Algeria launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign
- Arrest made after online racial abuse of West Brom player
- Car bomb kills 4 in rebel-held town in northern Syria
- Austria clamps down on foreigners at ski resort
- The Latest: Germany expects 5M vaccine doses in next 3 weeks
- Casey eagles 18th for 64, leads by 1 at Dubai Desert Classic
- Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Ethiopia says Tigray back to 'normalcy;' witnesses disagree.
- Sophie, Grammy-nominated Scottish musician, dies at age 34
- France: Coronavirus and security bill spark further protests
- Huge blaze rages at northern New Jersey recycling plant
- Tanaka aims to show Japanese fans he 'improved' with Yankees
- Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
- France must use same squad of 31 players during 6 Nations
- Journalists sought for personal help by the COVID-19 curious
- Politics of census delay differ in New Jersey, Virginia
- Myanmar military denies claims it was threatening a coup
- AP Analysis: Racial disparity seen in US vaccination drive
- Newcastle ends 5-game losing streak with 2-0 win at Everton
- Chile hospital fire forces evacuation of hundreds
- Russia warn Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- UK police arrest 5 in wake of fire at asylum-seekers' camp
- In Iowa, a GOP stalwart becomes a casualty in party war
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- English Summaries
- English Results
- A 17-year-old daredevil could be China's next Olympic star
- Sevilla beats Eibar 2-0 to move past Barça into 3rd place
- For GameStop day traders, the moment they've dreamed about
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Angry Marseille fans march to training complex before game
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Edgar Wright explores ‘glam rock anomaly’ Sparks in doc
- Ibrahimović misses penalty, Milan beats Bologna 2-1
- Navy seeks return of popular Wisconsin badger statue
- Repilov wins luge title, without Russian flag and anthem
- New book sees a 'New Possible' emerging from 2020's tumult
- Fire erupts at Brazil stadium that hosted World Cup games
- Estrin, Copeland, Cray among Blues Music Awards nominees
- Lawmakers push mental health days for kids amid pandemic
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Lewandowski fires Bayern to 10-point lead
- Falcons hire former backup QB Yates as passing specialist
- Jesus earns EPL leader Man City 1-0 win over Sheffield Utd
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Germany's Friedrich clinches 2-man World Cup bobsled title
- Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
- CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
- EPL relegation rivals West Brom, Fulham draw 2-2
- Crouser confident he can top shot-put record again
- Activists back French-Vietnamese woman's Agent Orange case
- Eze's strike earns Palace 1-0 win over Wolves in EPL
- Federal conspiracy charges for 2 Proud Boys in Capitol riot
- South Carolina GOP censures Rep. Rice for impeachment vote
- AP source: Phillies, SS Didi Gregorius agree on 2-year deal
- UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'
- American forward Jordan Morris debuts for Swansea
- Lefty Aaron Loup finalizes $3M, 1-year deal with Mets
- Rachal scores 21 to lead Tulsa past East Carolina 77-68
- Man U loses ground in title race, drawing 0-0 with Arsenal
- Duke balance leaves Clemson in dust in 79-53 win
- Harmon scores 18; No. 24 Oklahoma tops No. 9 Alabama
- Texas A&M gets 1st win at K-State; Pack has 8 3s in loss
- A's acquire LHP Cole Irvin from Phillies for cash
- Man City making case for defense in latest EPL title charge
- Amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building
- Owner of Mets and hedge fund leaves Twitter, citing threats
- UK kicks off new Hong Kong visa scheme
- Late jumper by Wahab carries Georgetown over Providence
- Things to Know: Fewer Black Americans are getting vaccinated
- Kochera scores 23 to lift William & Mary past Towson 84-74
- Cuba will again isolate visitors to fight COVID-19
- Lens the only winner as league postpones Marseille vs Rennes
- Hyland scores 24 to lift VCU past La Salle 73-62
- Super distancing: CBS keeps season protocols for big game
- Federal worker cut air traffic communications with planes
- Romania: Protesters want reprisals for fatal hospital fire
- Eichel scores in shootout, Sabres beat Devils 4-3
- Aaron Long, Paul Arriola could be loaned to English clubs
- Gondrezick has 30 to lead No. 24 West Virginia women to win
- Williams with 16, Wake Forest tops short-handed Miami 66-54
- Chiefs following patchwork O-line into Super Bowl vs Bucs
- Hawks' Hunter to miss game against Lakers with knee injury
- Semien completes $18M deal with big-spending Blue Jays
- Asamoah scores 14 to lead Delaware past Elon 66-43
- Blackhawks cancel practice because of COVID-19 concern
- Kante carries Hofstra past UNC Wilmington 82-73
- Bayern wants midfielder Tolisso to 'feel' tattoo fine
- Leipzig defender Upamecano pursued by Bayern
- The Latest: Virus scraps No. 22 St. Louis at GW on Feb. 6
- Clarke carries Sacred Heart past Mount St. Mary’s 61-58
- Sullivan scores 13 to carry Marist over Siena 55-54
- Creator of 'Bernie' mittens partners with teddy bear maker
- Croatia after the earthquake: A snow-white disaster area
- Meeks scores 23 to lift Bucknell past Lehigh 84-70
- Texas Tech's last-minute flurry beats LSU 76-71
- Welch carries Saint Bonaventure over George Mason 84-67
- Palmeiras beats Santos to win Copa Libertadores final
- Plummer ignites leading Utah rally past Colorado 77-74
- Brown carries Miami (Ohio) past W. Michigan 65-56
- Langley leads NC A&T past Florida A&M 70-58
- Williams putback leads Hartford over Stony Brook 59-57
- US pauses plan to give virus vaccine to Guantanamo prisoners
- Jones, Brockington help Penn St. top No. 14 Wisconsin 81-71
- Defense shines as Binghamton routs New Hampshire 65-44
- Broome leads Morehead St. over Tennessee Tech 74-55
- Jackson scores 16 to carry Akron over Ball St. 74-42
- VAR calls hurt Southampton in 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in EPL
- UK readies application to join Pacific trade partnership
- Louisiana Tech holds on for 65-62 win over Southern Miss
- Burns carries Colgate past Holy Cross 74-63 in OT
- Turkey's Erdogan fails to get double-digit inflation under control
- AP Source: White Sox, Rodón agree to $3 million, 1-year deal
- No. 3 Villanova rolls to 9th straight, handles Seton Hall
- Franks-to-Yeboah TD seals National's 27-24 Senior Bowl win
- Israeli police use water cannon to disperse anti-PM crowd
- Florida women's soccer coach Burleigh to retire after season
- Townsend, No. 18 Zag women start fast, sink Saint Mary's
- Asadullah lifts Lipscomb past Bluefield State 89-56
- Sisoho Jawara scores 23 to lead Weber St. past Idaho 81-62
- Pleasant, Kohl lead Abilene Christian over UIW 75-67
- Young scores 22 to help Charlotte slip past FIU 68-65
- Gholston scores 24 to carry Milwaukee past IUPUI 83-76
- Johnson invigorated after stint in prestigious Rolex 24
- Brown lifts Georgia Southern past Coastal Carolina 61-58
- Baxter scores 28 to lift Morgan St. past Coppin St. 79-76
- No. 18 Gonzaga win 14th straight, beating Saint Mary’s 79-52
- Crash survivor lifts trophy in Brazil for Chapecoense
- Official: System in deadly nitrogen leak recently installed
- Harrison carries Presbyterian past Longwood 66-54
- Fleming carries Bellarmine past Kennesaw St. 84-79
- No. 2 Baylor beats Auburn 84-72 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge
- Sentencing delayed for fired VA staffer who killed 7
- Watson scores 22 to lift Dayton over Rhode Island 67-56
- AP source: Cubs agree to 1-yr deal with RHP Trevor Williams
- Etienne scores 29 in leading Wichita State past UCF in OT
- Smith leads E. Tennessee St. over The Citadel 112-84
- Pippen carries Kent St. over Cent. Michigan 83-76
- Gambrell Jr. carries Prairie View over Alabama A&M 79-57
- Nwandu lifts Niagara past Monmouth 83-74
- MATCHDAY: Tough test for Liverpool against resurgent Hammers
- Akinjo leads Arizona over Cal 71-50
- Carter scores 21 to lift N. Iowa past S. Illinois 74-62
- Reed dodges controversy to share 54-hole lead at Farmers
- Three score 20-plus each for LIU in 102-88 win
- Bryant Jr. lifts Norfolk St. past Delaware St. 94-66
- Hollowell scores 22 to lead Wofford past Mercer 72-69
- Scruggs scores 24 to carry Xavier over Butler 68-55
- WTA Adelaide Results
- WTA Melbourne Results
- Southern beats Alcorn State 76-59
- Littleson, Jackson lift Toledo over Bowling Green 84-66
- Medina Spirit wins Lewis, gives Baffert a Ky Derby hopeful
- Taiwan likely to face delay in EU vaccine delivery: health minister
- Uproar: Alabama governor to lease prisons, despite criticism
- Maric lifts UALR over Louisiana-Monroe 65-49
- Stampley scores 19 to lead Troy over Appalachian St. 65-59
- Russell carries Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas St. 74-73
- Massner lifts Northwestern St. past Cent. Arkansas 81-77
- Hurricanes G Mrazek leaves game in 1st period due to injury
- Griffin leads Texas-Arlington past Arkansas St. 65-64
- Love scores 34 to lift Wright St. over Robert Morris 86-56
- Adewunmi lifts SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 76-60
- Faulkner scores 15 to lift N. Kentucky past UIC 69-67
- Wheeler leads balanced Georgia past Ole Miss 71-61
- Molinar helps Mississippi State race past Cyclones 95-56
- Davis scores 24 to lift Detroit over Youngstown St. 77-72
- Staff member at Taiwan embassy in Guatemala contracts COVID-19
- Wright carries High Point past Gardner-Webb 72-69
- Clergeot leads SE Louisiana past New Orleans 79-73
- Lusane leads Campbell past Charleston Southern 75-67
- Hendricksen leads North Florida past North Alabama 82-72
- Taylor lifts Austin Peay over Tennessee State 71-56
- Sullivan lifts Lamar past McNeese St. 64-56
- Harris carries SE Missouri past E. Illinois 75-44
- India's Modi lashes out at protesting farmers
- FA vows to act after more online abuse of players
- Foodpanda secures approval to invest more in Taiwan
- Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
- Averette lifts BYU past Pacific 95-87 in 2OT
- Jackson St. routs Mississippi Valley St. 106-56
- Agee carries San Jose St. past Air Force 75-62
- Miller scores 25 to lead UNC Greensboro over VMI 76-59
- Report: Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros
- Starks scores 21 to lift CS Northridge past Cal Poly 64-51
- Ballard scores 16 to lead Fresno St. over New Mexico 65-55
- Weathers lifts Duquesne over Saint Joseph's 67-50
- Australia proposes hosting Lions vs. Springboks series
- Mexico confirms at least 2 Guatemalan migrants among 19 dead
- Ovechkin returns, scores OT winner as Capitals beat Bruins
- Moore carries Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75
- Munford lifts Grambling State over Ark.-Pine Bluff 74-71
- New York packs up, reflects after America's Cup exit
- Laughton scores in OT to give Flyers 3-2 win over Islanders
- McGhee scores 25 to lift Liberty past Jacksonville 64-58
- Cleveland St. tops Green Bay 73-65 for 2nd time in two days
- St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Central Connecticut 62-59
- Heponiemi lifts Panthers to 3-2 win over Red Wings in debut
- Lightning strike in big 2nd period, beat Predators 4-3
- Hurricanes overcome loss of goalie Mrazek, top Stars 4-1
- Jenkins lifts Fairleigh Dickinson over Bryant 81-79
- Sanni lifts UC Santa Barbara past UC Davis 89-86 in OT
- Flames hand Canadiens first regulation loss of season, 2-0
- Connor McDavid lifts Oilers past Maple Leafs, 4-3 in OT
- Crosby scores in overtime, Penguins beat Rangers 5-4
- AP source: Detroit Lions trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and picks
- No. 1 Gonzaga overcomes slow start, beats Pepperdine 97-75
- Ryan, Hubb combine for 10 3s; Notre Dame routs Pitt 84-58
- Gipson carries Tarleton State over Utah Valley 70-62
- Welcome back: Butler scores 30, Heat hold off Kings 105-104
- Zegarowski scores 19 as No. 17 Creighton holds off DePaul
- Russia: Mass arrests as Alexei Navalny supporters defy protest ban
- Plitzuweit scores 37 to carry South Dakota past Omaha 97-93
- Lillard's 3-pointer sends Blazers to 123-122 win over Bulls
- Wood scores 27 as Rockets top Pelicans 126-112
- Ball has career-high 27 points, Hornets top Bucks 126-114
- AP source: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks
- Saad has goal, assist as Avalanche top Wild 5-1
- Evans scores 29 as Vanderbilt beats S. Carolina, snaps skid
- China’s manufacturing, services sectors weaken in January
- Murphy scores 15 to lead Belmont past Murray St. 72-71
- 'Biden will not be Obama 2.0': TaiwanThinktank scholar
- Flames beat Canadiens 2-0 for Habs' first regulation loss.
- Williams leads Kansas City past North Dakota St. 49-47
- Morant, Grizzlies beat Spurs 129-112 for 6th straight win
- Anthony Davis scores 27, Lakers hold off Celtics 96-95
- Boum scores 20 to carry UTEP past UTSA 69-51
- WHO teams visits Wuhan food market in search of virus clues
- Nets sign Iman Shumpert, who played for them last season
- Drame leads St. Peter's past Manhattan 68-54
- Anthony Davis returns to help Lakers beat Celtics
- Kyrou leads Blues' quick start in 6-1 rout of Ducks
- Suns win 111-105 to hand Mavericks fifth straight defeat
- Martin scores 23 as Arizona State beats Stanford 79-75
- Gooden leads Dixie State over California Baptist 79-75
- Today in History
- Weathers lifts Texas Southern past Alabama St. 80-73
- Sandage carries W. Illinois past North Dakota 99-87
- Patricia Rooney, wife of late Steelers chairman, dead at 88
- Curry scores 28, Warriors jump on Pistons to win 118-91
- The Latest: Pakistan set to get AstraZeneca, Sinopharm shots
- Mitchell lifts San Diego St. over Wyoming 98-71
- Canucks beat Jets 4-1, extend winning streak to four games
- Fugitive Tigray leader reportedly speaks out after months
- McCall carries CSU Bakersfield past CSU Fullerton 83-73
- Taiwan ranked 2nd in Personalized Healthcare Index for Asia Pacific
- Cherry blossoms on Taipei’s Pingjing Street in full bloom
- WTA players tuneup for Australian Open after quarantine
- AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun
- Madut scores 22, Hawaii beats UC Irvine 62-61 in OT
- Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank
- COVID: Germany sends medical team and gear to Portugal
- Outcry, arrests in Turkey over Mecca poster with LGBT flags
- BC-GLF--Farmers Insurance Open Scores
- AP PHOTOS: Soccer fervor grips village in India's northeast
- COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
- Thousands rally in Russia to demand Alexei Navalny's release
- Vietnam's Communist Party reelects chief to lead the nation
- Taiwan's Tainan to conduct self-driving bus tests with passengers
- Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
- Kristoffersen gets 1st-run lead in last slalom before worlds
- Israeli DM Gantz's office confirms it is transferring 5,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine for Palestinian medical workers
- Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians
- Hilton Valentine, founding Animals guitarist, dies at 77
- Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
- Russian authorities detain over 1,000 at protests demanding the release of opposition leader Navalny, activists say
- SPHL Glance
- Hafeez left out of Pakistan T20 squad to play South Africa
- Asia Today: China sees most monthly infections since March
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Afghan negotiating team warns Taliban it must resume talks
- Russian hack brings changes, uncertainty to US court system
- Biden could change course in high court health care case
- Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
- Deal or no deal: Virus aid tests Biden 'work together' plea
- Women's World Cup super-G moved to Monday because of fog
- Park athletic fields in Taipei to begin charging fees in March
- 1 Syrian killed in anti-Kurdish rally in northeast Syria
- Thousands join in Jerusalem funeral, flout pandemic rules
- Casey wins by 4 shots in Dubai for 15th European Tour title
- 2 killed, 1 injured in avalanche on Norwegian Arctic island
- WHO team visits Wuhan wet market to find COVID clues
- Trump loyalists in South Dakota turn on home state senator
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Following Monday sunshine, northern Taiwan to turn cold and wet Tuesday
- Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders
- 'I have to go': Fans who've been to every Super Bowl book in
- For emerging adults, pandemic serves up unique challenges
- For emerging adults, pandemic serves up unique challenges
- Chelsea beats Burnley 2-0 in EPL to give Tuchel 1st win
- Swedish nurse wins a week of isolation, films amid pandemic
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines
- Push to reopen schools could leave out millions of students
- EU still aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by end of summer
- Super rematch: Hill burned Bucs repeatedly in 1st meeting
- Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- English Results
- Pope sets date to honor 'forgotten' grandparents and elders
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- Italian skier Goggia hurts knee in fall week before worlds
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Fight The Man: What GameStop's surge says about online mobs
- Hungarian restaurant workers protest lockdown restrictions
- GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi detained by military in apparent coup
- Search is on for new leaders in journalism's upper echelons
- From ho-hum to whopper: Major storm on its way to Northeast
- Leicester misses chance to go 2nd with 3-1 loss to Leeds
- Bayer Leverkusen signs winger Demarai Gray from Leicester
- Somalia's al-Shabab rebels attack hotel in the capital city
- Qatar pledges $360 million in aid to Hamas-ruled Gaza
- Wolf scores 2 as Cologne beats relegation rival Bielefeld
- Neymar goals not enough as PSG slumps to shock 3-2 loss
- UK police arrest another 9 people at asylum seekers' camp
- Switzerland intervenes over detained reporter in Belarus
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Reid and Arians are players' coaches with different style
- Humphries, Jones rally to win World Cup bobsled finale
- Twins finalize $10.5M, 1-year deal with SS Andrelton Simmons
- Captain Tom hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
- Super Bowl week helps 'shine a light' on human trafficking
- Suárez stays hot, helps Atlético increase its lead in Spain
- Moscow protest spreads wide after police block original plan
- What do consumers want now? P&G bets on beard oil, cleaners
- BC-GLF--Dubai Desert Classic Scores
- Beach poles behind Florida hotel block driving in Daytona
- Brady, Mahomes prepare for 5th matchup after splitting 1st 4
- Poland protesters take weekend off for fundraiser
- GOP Rep Kinzinger starts PAC to resist party’s Trump embrace
- VIRUS TODAY: GOP offers alternative COVID-19 relief plan
- Salah's double leads Liverpool to 3-1 win at West Ham
- Young men accuse Lincoln Project co-founder of harassment
- After shaky start, Chiefs' Hill matures into All-Pro star
- Salah ends EPL drought, Liverpool back as threat to City
- EU chief says vaccine maker AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more doses, begin delivery sooner after urgent talks
- Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks continue
- EU: AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses
- ‘RBG’ directors shed light on another legal trailblazer
- Rangers waive young defenseman Tony DeAngelo
- Forbes scores 23 to lift Tulane over Temple 81-64
- Brady Bunch: QB has taken over 200 teammates to Super Bowl
- Barcelona, Real Madrid women seek better COVID-19 protocols
- Carl Hiaasen retiring from Miami Herald after 35 years
- Belarus police detain more than 160 protesters
- Body of double murder suspect found at Tennessee lake
- Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio St over skidding Michigan St 79-62
- Sasser, No. 6 Houston beat SMU 70-48 for 8th straight win
- Racial disparities seen in New York City vaccination rates
- Maine company successfully launches prototype rocket
- Freestyle skier takes time to reflect each May 8 after crash
- Leonard, Clippers pull away from Knicks for 129-115 win
- Sasser leads No. 6 Houston past SMU for 8th straight win
- Kochera scores 30 to lead William & Mary over Towson 75-74
- McLeod, Wood score twice in Devils' 5-3 win over Sabres
- Kante scores 21 to lead Hofstra over UNC Wilmington 89-83
- Denmark retains men's handball world title ahead of Olympics
- Videos show Rochester officers pepper-spraying 9-year-old
- Wayne Taylor Racing wins record-tying 3rd consecutive Rolex
- Key has triple double, No. 20 Lady Vols beat Florida 79-65
- Tottenham struggles without Kane in 1-0 loss to Brighton
- Mount St. Mary's tops Sacred Heart 76-64
- Meeks scores 32 to lead Bucknell past Lehigh 92-68
- Antonio Garcia tests positive for COVID-19 during Rolex 24
- Policelli leads Stony Brook past Hartford 63-49
- Groves leads E. Washington past Sacramento St. 68-60
- Heat say Herro may miss time for virus-related issue
- Ramirez, No. 19 Razorback women turn back Auburn 77-67
- Lewis scores 15 to lead James Madison past Drexel 73-64
- Cooks scores 15 to carry NJIT past UMBC 69-65
- Allen scores 26 to lead Delaware past Elon 75-70
- Martinez leads New Hampshire over Binghamton 71-65 in OT
- MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games
- Jemison, Ertel lift UAB over Middle Tennessee 63-52
- Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago past Missouri St. 72-46
- It's twins! Detroit Zoo announces birth of 2 polar bear cubs
- No. 6 Stanford uses fast start to roll past Washington 74-48
- Simmons carries North Texas over Rice 79-53
- Jokic has 47 points, Nuggets end Jazz winning streak at 11
- Nikola Jokic, Denver end Utah's winning streak at 11
- Camper lifts Siena over Marist 63-50
- Turner, Herrera make US debuts in exhibition vs Trinidad
- Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team
- MATCHDAY: Betis tries to extend unbeaten streak in Spain
- No. 16 Indiana women use balance to sink Spartans 79-67
- Champagnie scores 22, St. John’s holds off Marquette 75-73
- Day after rules controversy, Reed wins at Torrey Pines
- Patrick Reed wins at Torrey Pines; Paul Casey in Dubai
- Drake now 16-0 after edging Illinois State 78-76 in OT
- Big 2nd half fuels CCSU over St. Francis (Pa.) 85-77
- Gunmen rob partygoers, then open fire, killing 7 in Mexico
- Givance, Evansville top Valparaiso 70-52 in 1st game back
- Stephen F. Austin tops Sam Houston St. 78-68
- WTA Adelaide Results
- Reports: A coup is underway in Myanmar and State Counsellor Suu Kyi has been detained as communications appear to be cut
- Racine carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Bryant 95-84
- Surging Panthers hold off reeling Red Wings 3-2
- Reports: Military stages coup in Myanmar, Suu Kyi detained
- Cummings, Burns boost Colgate past Holy Cross 78-60
- COVID-concerns: Richmond pauses men's hoops for 3rd time
- WTA Melbourne Results
- LaRavia scores 12 to carry Indiana St. over Bradley 60-57
- Trocheck, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Stars 4-3 in shootout
- Taiwan's Tai, Lee-Wang claim historic wins at World Tour Finals
- Police: 2 hurt in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect on loose
- Hurricanes beat Stars 4-3 in shootout for series sweep
- Reports: Military stages coup in Myanmar, Suu Kyi detained
- Celtics' Smart out 2-3 weeks with torn left calf muscle
- Harris' 3 sends NC A&T past FAMU in 67-65 comeback rally
- Museum visits early priority for WHO Covid team in Wuhan
- Mexican soldiers rescue toddler abandoned in Rio Grande
- American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
- Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse rally, 76-73 over N.C. State
- Jones scores 27 to lead S. Illinois past N. Iowa 71-68
- Myanmar coup: Germany condemns army takeover
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results
- Join winter fair for experiencing Niigata, Japan during this unique time!
- Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert chooses Florida as landing spot
- Police say 1 person dead, another suffered minor injuries in a shooting at a northern Wisconsin mall
- Doctors Without Borders ambulance waylaid in El Salvador
- Police: Tennessee man stabs man, wields bats in mask dispute
- Ferreira, Arriola, Lewis 2 goals each, US routs Trinidad 7-0
- Taipei loves Banksy
- QB Dylan McCaffrey to join dad at Northern Colorado
- Perry lifts UC Riverside past UC San Diego 71-59
- Taiwan, Poland sign criminal justice cooperation agreement
- Lankinen helps Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 3-1
- Raptors snap 3-game losing streak, beat Raptors 115-102
- The Latest: Military says it is taking control in Myanmar
- Westbrook, Beal hit late 3s, Wizards stunt Nets 149-146
- Rutgers blunts Northwestern rally in 64-56 win behind Young
- 76ers find finishing touch to rally past Pacers, 119-110
- Isaac Bonton leads Washington State past Washington 77-62
- T-Wolves snap 3-game slide with 109-104 win over Cavaliers
- Myanmar military television says military has taken control of the country for one year
- Farabee, Hayes lead Flyers to OT win over Islanders
- Schenn stays hot, Husso gets 1st win as Blues beat Ducks 4-1
- Cyclone causes flooding in Fiji, kills 1 with 5 more missing
- CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
- Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3
- Asian shares rise after vaccine maker boosts Europe supplies
- Hong Kong government critic Jimmy Lai returns to court
- Pavlyuchenkova advances at Australian Open tuneup event
- 7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
- Nevada blitzes UNLV shooting 56% in a 29-point victory
- Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google
- Today in History
- China manufacturing growth weakens in January
- In early going, Biden floods the zone with decrees
- Biden to meet with GOP lawmakers to discuss virus relief
- Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team
- McDavid, Draisaitl pile up points, Oilers beat Senators 8-5
- WHO team in Wuhan visits provincial disease control center
- US watchdog: Taliban attacks increased in Afghan capital
- Aung San Suu Kyi's party urges Myanmar people to oppose "coup" and any return to "military dictatorship"
- Asian shares rise after vaccine maker boosts Europe supplies
- Survivors of Beirut's explosion endure psychological scars
- This Week: Construction spending, Amazon earns, jobs report
- Police identify 1 killed at Wisconsin mall, search for teen
- Germany demands Russia release Alexei Navalny
- Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study
- Who is Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi?
- Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
- Here are 12 Super Bowl trivia questions and answers
- AP Interview: White streamlines life on road to '22 Olympics
- Key events in Myanmar, long under military rule
- Report: Hate groups in decline, migrate to online networks
- Australian media companies admit breaching Pell gag order
- German beer sales suffer as virus restrictions bite
- Nintendo profits soar as people play games during pandemic
- Libya's future in balance in UN-backed leadership vote
- Reassigned Taiwan High Speed Rail non-reserved seats sell briskly
- EXPLAINER: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
- US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
- Troubled Chinese conglomerate missing up to $15 billion
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results
- Taiwan’s Rice Straw Art Festival returns for Lunar New Year
- Bosnia: Unaccompanied child refugees face cold, violence
- Lawmakers debate bill to rout out radical Islam in France
- Taiwan calls for dialogue as Myanmar coup unfolds
- The Latest: Japan official dismissed, defied virus emergency
- India budget to boost health care spending,
- China blasts Pompeo over accusation of genocide in Xinjiang
- Belgium staggers towards decolonization
- Germany seeks ways to give its vaccine campaign momentum
- Photo of the Day: Angry Autobot mural in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
- AP Interview: Pedri brings back brilliance to Barça midfield
- Pakistan coach warns against complacency in 2nd test vs SA
- The Second Youth Video Cultural and Creative Online Training Camp Concludes with Success
- Europe's jobless rate steady, but doesn't tell whole story
- Somali forces end jihadist siege of Mogadishu hotel, 5 dead
- Opinion: No more illusions in Myanmar
- India unveils budget to boost coronavirus-hit economy
- Court fines Navalny's wife after protests in Moscow
- PuduBot Gets a Job at an Australian BBQ Restaurant
- Woman dies in snowshoeing accident in Germany's Black Forest
- WTA Melbourne Results
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results
- ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results
- Uganda's Bobi Wine goes to court to dispute president's win
- Daughter of Warsaw Zoo directors who saved Jews, dies
- ESG Achievement Awards 2020 is Now Open for Application
- Liverpool set to address center-back crisis on deadline day
- Silver is the new Gamestop: Price boosted by online movement
- UK online fashion retailer buys Topshop, three other brands
- Liz Weston: How to prioritize debt payments in the pandemic
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Angelina Jolie sells painting Churchill gave as gift to FDR
- Lebanon's Hezbollah group says it shot down Israeli drone
- A decade after junta's end, Myanmar military back in charge
- Gut-Behrami dominates another super-G for 4th straight win
- Berlin festival chooses 6 former winners as this year's jury
- US defender Yedlin leaving Newcastle for Galatasaray
- UK orders more Valneva vaccine to prepare for repeated jabs
- South Africa to welcome first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
- Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast
- Taiwan High Speed Rail to verify student ID cards for discounts
- Ibrahimović-Lukaku spat draws inquiry from federation
- Prince Harry accepts apology, damages in UK libel suit
- Myanmar coup: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting
- Masks, social distancing and speed: Snowmobiles enjoy boom
- Admission tickets to Duoliang train station in eastern Taiwan sell briskly
- AP PHOTOS: NYC parks have become `people's everything'
- Spacewalkers finishing 4 years of power upgrades for station
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Inter says market campaign 'closed' without any deals
- Olympic cycling silver medalist Szurkowski dies at 75
- Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks stall
- New Landmark at Tin Hau Food Square "Park Aura · Tin Hau" Calling All Food Lovers
- US striker Hoppe signs contract extension with Schalke
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 7-13
- UK announces sanctions against 4 Zimbabwean security chiefs
- France presses Germany to ditch Nord Stream 2 over Navalny
- Review: New story collection by Danish writer Dorthe Nors
- Music helping Tony Bennett battle Alzheimer’s disease
- Hungarian cafe mulls civil disobedience to avoid bankruptcy
- Review: Journalist’s first collection of fiction excels
- Ousted Myanmar leader warned of possible army obstruction
- Immigration detainee with COVID-19 dies in Georgia hospital
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Abraham Twerski, Hassidic rabbi and psychiatrist, dies at 90
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- EU says in appeal that Apple tax ruling was 'contradictory'
- US construction spending up 1% in December led by housing
- Farmer protests: India blocks prominent Twitter accounts, detains journalists
- Death threat against 11-year-old activist outrages Colombia
- Activists chain gates at Israeli arms company's UK factory
- Kosovo, Israel establish diplomatic ties
- US factories grew in January, but at a slower pace
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Tampa Bay makes best of Super Bowl week amid sour economy
- A month on, post-Brexit 'teething problems' hit UK-EU trade
- As virus cuts class time, teachers have to leave out lessons
- Terri Lyne Carrington is the definition of Black girl magic.
- The Latest: 8 inches on the ground in states, more forecast
- ACLU elects NYU law professor Deborah Archer as the organization's first Black president in its 101-year history
- ACLU, for first time, elects Black person as its president
- Budget office projects 4.6% growth in Biden's first year
- Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured
- Red Sox 2B, 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires
- Terri Lyne Carrington is the definition of Black girl magic.
- Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket
- Epstein joins company that advises on sports investments
- Indians won't have fans at spring training workouts
- Small pleasures as Italy reopens after Christmas lockdowns
- EU seeks to boost credibility despite slow vaccine rollout
- Barcelona's turmoil deepens after Messi contract leak
- POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Baylor top AP Top 25, Houston now No. 5; Oklahoma, Ohio State jump into top 10; Drake in at No. 25
- Sweden: 5 injured in Helsingborg violence
- Gonzaga, Baylor top AP Top 25, Sooners climb, Drake in
- India farming protests resonate with US agriculture
- State agency bungles ballot referendum for child sex victims
- Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike
- Hertha Berlin signs Sami Khedira from Juventus
- FIFA pledges taking no health risks in World Cup qualifiers
- Revamped, ranked: Florida finding new path without Johnson
- President Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after coup, says US will defend democracy around the world
- South Africa's virus lockdown helps reduce rhino poaching
- Rio shelves plan to build new F1 track in forest area
- Rangers' DeAngelo goes unclaimed on waivers by rest of NHL
- Pandemic's deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
- Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after military coup
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- POLL ALERT: Louisville tops women’s AP Top 25, South Carolina up to No. 2; UConn, NC State and UCLA round out top five
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Louisville tops women’s Top 25, South Carolina up to No. 2
- Packers planning for long-term future that includes Rodgers
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- John Forbes, horse trainer and racing advocate, dies at 73
- Tiger in Chicago-area zoo undergoes second hip surgery
- Pakistani military: Security forces kill 3 militants in raid
- Indian club condemns manager Stuart Baxter for rape analogy
- Report: Many US nursing home staff decline first COVID shots
- Pope on Iraq trip: Worthwhile even if most watch him on TV
- Brady on playing past 45: 'I would definitely consider that'
- Virginia's Mendenhall shakes up defensive staff assignments