英文新聞列表 English News List
- US jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 267,000
- Chiellini latest Italy injury ahead of World Cup qualifiers
- WTA Generali Ladies Linz Results
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Billy Crystal plans his Broadway return in a familiar role
- English Standings
- Pakistan court questions PM over peace talks with militants
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Q&A: María Becerra, from YouTuber to the Latin Grammys
- China warns of return to Cold War tensions
- North Macedonia's PM says will stay on in post temporarily
- Survey in Britain finds lack of awareness about Holocaust
- Augmented reality project brings Olympics birthplace to life
- Ford, Purdue partner on technology to speed up EV charging
- Analyst pleads not guilty to lying about Trump dossier
- Czech investment group buys 27% stake in EPL club West Ham
- Defense calls Kyle Rittenhouse to the stand at his murder trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings
- Italy offers boosters to those over 40 amid 4th virus wave
- German company plans $347M smelter in Georgia, hiring 125
- Arrest made in small fire at memorial for nightclub shooting
- Biden to host Canada's Trudeau, López Obrador at White House
- Kishida reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary vote
- Ukraine: US top diplomat warns Russia over military buildup
- Review: Childhood in a turbulent time in nostalgic ‘Belfast’
- 'I'm so lucky': Elton John receives prestigious UK award
- 'What fear?': Hindus bathe in frothy, polluted Indian river
- College Football Picks: Sooners start pivotal Big 12 stretch
- Thai court says calls for royal reform may be seditious
- Myanmar court hears final arguments in case of US journalist
- Daily COVID-19 infections jump in Czech Republic, Slovakia
- Arozarena, India win Baseball Digest rookie awards
- Roadrunners bask in dream season after taking a few chances
- EU lists rare spinal condition as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 shot
- Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status
- Cyprus wants EU support for migrant crackdown as flows rise
- Nearly 30 killed in violence across Nigeria’s north
- Turkey: Debris from collapsed building cleared after rescues
- Howe makes no promises about keeping Newcastle in EPL
- Rice to miss England's final WCup qualifiers through illness
- NTSB uses video, high-res photos in probe of sunken boat
- Belgium plans COVID-19 booster shot for all
- Chiellini backs Super League idea, calls for soccer reforms
- 'Ragdoll' on AMC+ is a dark killer hunt that's also funny
- Report says Ethiopia's Tigray forces raped Amhara women
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Pickett, Howell square off as No. 25 Pitt hosts UNC
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- SpaceX launch: Four astronauts, including one German, head to ISS
- Palestinian PM: Only two-state solution can end 'apartheid'
- Editorial Roundup: U.S.
- Iraqi PM tours Baghdad area days after assassination attempt
- Former US defender Besler retires after 13 years in MLS
- Madrid defends waste handling despite landfill methane leaks
- Taliban urge ex-Afghan military pilots to stay, serve nation
- Henry Ruggs' lawyers argue to block medical records release
- Man charged in TikTok rescue has charge upped to kidnapping
- Chinese climate envoy says US and China have agreed to increase cooperation on climate change in joint statement
- Revised injured reserve rules keeping NFL teams competitive
- Germany reports daily high number of new coronavirus cases
- Alabama boy named world's most premature infant to survive
- The Latest: China, US agree to redouble climate efforts
- Spain facing injury battle ahead of decisive qualifiers
- Frost willing to 'make any sacrifices' to keep Nebraska job
- Spain to extradite Chávez’s ex-security chief to US
- Ravens can keep control of AFC North with win over Miami
- French ex-president testifies: "I owe it" to attack victims
- UN says Ethiopia detains some 70 drivers who deliver aid
- SEC leaders Georgia, Alabama gearing up for final challenges
- House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides
- Steelers' Harris, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score
- US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices
- Craft brewer Bell's Brewery sold to Australia's Lion
- Italy letting rescue ship with 306 migrants go to Sicily
- Review: Sweet kid, lovable dog, uneven script in ‘Clifford’
- US budget deficit eases to $165B in October, down 42%
- Heavy burden for consumers as holidays near: Soaring prices
- New protests, clashes in Tunisian city over garbage pileup
- Spanish league renews deal with SKY Sports in Mexico
- Efforts to cut car, plane and ship emissions get small boost
- UK lawmaker defends lucrative 2nd job as Johnson feels heat
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Falcons' Fowler practices, status for game at Dallas unclear
- Hershey goes salty, buys Dot's Homestyle Pretzels for $1.2B
- PSG player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate
- Column: Raiders have always had issues but nothing like this
- Former Steelers WR Lipps to skip ceremony after DUI arrest
- Police suspect Germans were killed for Stradivarius violins
- Bengals' Katie Blackburn 1st woman on competition committee
- Mandates drive up vaccinations at colleges, despite leniency
- Inmate who sued for gender surgery seeks $2.8M in legal fees
- Extruders and Compounding Machines Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Chiefs appear open to adding Beckham to wide receiver group
- Extrusion Coatings Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- EXPLAINER: Why Rodgers and Packers were handed COVID fines
- Eye Socket Implants Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Health officials say smoke over Philadelphia not hazardous
- Blackhawks F Hagel to miss 2 weeks with shoulder injury
- Patriots focused on stopping run ahead of matchup vs. Browns
- Fault Current Limiter Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- US sues Uber, saying wait fees discriminate against disabled
- Perrigo, Wendy's fall; RingCentral, Newmont rise
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Woman charged in suitcase murder case to remain locked up
- Spanish woman admits to aiding banned Palestinian group
- Biden, others pay tribute to former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner
- Durr grapples with new post as Sweeney cites 'red wave'
- UAE's embrace of Syria could lead to more Arab overtures
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Mike White to start at QB for Jets against Bills on Sunday
- WTA Finals Results
- Mexico loses bid to stop auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts
- Feed Phytogenic Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Germany: Emergency services numbers 112 and 110 suffer widespread outage
- Fermented Dairy Products Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Fermented Sweeteners Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Electric truck maker Rivian zooms to $86B market value
- Ferric Phosphate Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Less is more: Cardinals work to balance preparation, health
- Aid official: Thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing to Iran
- Fertilizer Injection Pumps Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- 'Strong' start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom
- FFS Rigid Films Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Fiber optics gyroscope Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Workato Raises $200 Million Series E at a $5.7 Billion Valuation to Accelerate Record Growth and Capitalize on Surging Demand for Enterprise Automation
- Fiberboard Packaging Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Fiberglass Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Fiberglass Cloth Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Fibre Film Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Judge approves $626 million settlement for Flint, Michigan, residents, others harmed by lead-tainted water
- Lights champ Kyle Kirkwood lands IndyCar seat with Foyt
- Fin Field Effect Transistor (FinFET) Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Fire Hydrant System Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Fire Protection Materials Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Fixed Cutter Bits Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Security guard: Browns sign Bitonio to $48 million extension
- Flat Bottom Bags Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- EXCERPT: Jair Bolsonaro's polemical Brazil impeachment vote
- Ottawa Senators place 6th player in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol
- Flat Rack Containers Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- California governor puzzled by reaction to his absence
- Business Highlights: Soaring prices, Rivian IPO
- Flavored Whiskey Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Tesla driver killed in fiery crash hit 90 mph, report says
- Flexible Silos Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Ravens figure to provide more angst for fans and another win
- Flexible Water Tanks Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Flip lip bags Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Float Glass Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Floor Cleaning And Mopping Machines Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Jill Biden honors kids of injured troops as 'hidden heroes'
- Well-known grizzly, 4 cubs spotted in Wyoming downtown
- Cowboys add former CFL kicker with Zuerlein on COVID-19 list
- Floor Displays Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Langer vying for sixth Schwab Cup season championship
- Flow Cytometry Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Flow Pack Films Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- US presses Russia over troop buildup along Ukraine border
- Rookie WR Rashod Bateman showing why Ravens drafted him
- Flow wrap packaging Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Flow Wraps Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Collins, Riske set up all-American semifinal in Linz
- Feds: 2 members of extremist Jewish sect convicted
- Fluidized Bed Dryer Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Family says Black girl who died by suicide was bullied
- Judge again denies bond for prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh
- Fluorescent Pigment Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Fluorinated Solvents Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Disney returns to profit in 4Q, but streaming gains slow
- Fluorine Carbon Coatings Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Foam Hinged Take-Out Containers Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- EU accuses Belarus of 'trafficking' migrants toward border
- UN slaps sanctions on three leading Houthi rebels in Yemen
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Foil Pouch Packaging Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Expanded World Cups will dilute US-Mexico qualifiers
- Foil Tapes Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Carson closer to playing, returns to practice for Seattle
- Bengals' Chase tops class of rookie receivers making impact
- Notre Dame's o-line goes from question mark to strong spot
- Foil Zipper Bags Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- No change to Cook's status as Vikes RB faces assault lawsuit
- Foldable/Compressible Beverage Carton Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Sam Darnold to miss at least 4 weeks with shoulder fracture
- ESD Clamshell Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- US faces 'heightened threat' in holiday season, DHS says
- Folding Boxboard Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Penguins' COVID-19 outbreak easing as 2 return to practice
- Food Grade Grease Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Packers activate left tackle David Bakhtiari from PUP list
- ESD Foldable Container Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Andy Murray beats top seed Sinner to reach Stockholm QF
- ESD Protection Devices Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Puerto Rico arrest order against power company CEO in limbo
- China: Single's Day sales start off slow amid crackdown on tech industry
- Alcaraz beats Nakashima to reach Next Gen semifinals
- ESD Protective Signage Labels Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Key moments in Flint, Michigan’s lead-tainted water crisis
- ESD Tapes & Labels Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Oklahoma governor orders end to nonbinary birth certificates
- NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed in Houston
- ESD Totes Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Browns' Chubb still uncertain for Pats after positive test
- ESD Trays Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Ravens seek to extend run of dominance over Dolphins
- Civic groups slam El Salvador's bill on outside funding
- Ethernet Access Device Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Ethernet Backhaul Equipment Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Defendant: Ahmaud Arbery 'trapped like a rat' before slaying
- Ethylene Carbonate Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Brazil's Bolsonaro to join centrist party, eyeing reelection
- EVOH Encapsulation Film Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Testimony ends in Missouri man's trial in wife's death
- Ex-Iowa trooper facing federal charge over 2017 traffic stop
- Burns on Pats' Jones: I wish my D-end friends happy hunting
- Virus trouble for Vikings includes 1 player hospitalized
- EVOH for Packaging Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Beyond Meat Q3 sales fall short as US demand drops
- After nixing diversity symbols, school district fires leader
- Exonucleases Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Expendable Packaging Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- California parent gets 6 weeks prison in admissions scandal
- Extensometer Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- AG releases interview transcripts in Cuomo harassment probe
- Bills' McDermott says running game issues date to last year
- Boras: MLB cancer of trading veterans helped Braves win
- Czech government approves prime minister's resignation
- Human trafficking suit spreads to Hindu temples in 5 states
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- New Zealand beats England to reach Twenty20 World Cup final
- Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water litigation
- LSU basketball signs highly rated recruit Julian Phillips
- Boeing agrees to settle with Ethiopia 737 Max crash victims
- Astros center fielder Jake Meyers has shoulder surgery
- Jury rejects fragrance company's lawsuit against Jay-Z
- Mississippi repairs, reopens highway that collapsed in Ida
- Cuba accuses US of organizing new protest demonstrations
- Feds abandon plan to shrink habitat of rare red wolves
- M-Con leads class after Day 1 of Key West powerboat races
- Hendriks, Hader selected as top MLB relievers of 2021
- EXPLAINER: How did Rittenhouse do on stand in murder trial?
- Man who killed wife, 3 children sentenced to life in prison
- Debate over explicit memoir becomes a focus of GOP gov races
- Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting
- Maryland educator wins $1 million Global Teacher Prize
- Johnson Electric & Cortica Establish New Joint Venture Lean AI to Bring Revolutionary Quality Inspection to Manufacturing
- Alabama hoops lands pair of 5-star prospects for first time
- U.S. and China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
- Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
- MATCHDAY: Spain at Greece; Croatia aims to gain on Russia
- Migrant march dwindles in southern Mexico
- Dixie State University name change passes Utah Legislature
- Crystal Dunn finds her voice, embraces union role
- Heaney, Dodgers finalize $8.5 million, 1-year deal
- Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death
- Climate finance isn't charity, says Indian minister at COP26
- UCLA's Riley out vs. No. 4 Villanova after injuring knee
- Michigan AG says she drank too much at football tailgate
- Agency calls for Chicago police firings in botched 2019 raid
- No Sprite, no spite: Braves' Anthopoulos beaming as WS champ
- Wooing France: VP Kamala Harris meets Macron after sub spat
- USC signs pair of 5-star recruits as part of 2022 class
- Hearing concludes for Missouri inmate in 1978 triple murder
- Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son sentenced for stabbing neighbor
- Nike extends as US Soccer Federation equipment supplier
- No. 2 UCLA signs center, 2 guards in 2022 recruiting class
- Chargers' NFL-worst run defense to be tested again by Cook
- GEODIS wins 'Best Logistics Service Provider – Project Cargo' at the 2021 AFLAS Awards
- CUHK Business School Research Finds Rural Migrants in China Are Likely to Establish Bigger Companies
- Ducks GM Murray resigns, plans to enter treatment program
- Real Madrid's Vinicius still waiting in the wings for Brazil
- Court filings: Maduro ally met with US prior to arrest
- SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station, two days after bringing another crew home
- Italian politicians seek stronger Taiwan ties
- DeSean Jackson feels he's right fit for reeling Raiders
- Judge orders halt to Texas mask mandate ban in schools
- Broncos return favor in grabbing rookie back from Eagles
- Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records
- Judge: N Carolina must spend $1.75B to narrow education gap
- Possibility of universal DH could affect roster decisions
- Dickinson-led No. 6 Michigan beats Buffalo 88-76 in opener
- Another UAW official charged with looting union coffers
- DC strikes deal to improve conditions at city's main jail
- US congressmen spotted visiting Taiwan's defense ministry
- Full house: F1 is Brazil's biggest event since pandemic hit
- No. 15 Lady Vols pull away from S. Illinois late, win 59-49
- Zwipe appoints APAC Head to strengthen its regional presence
- Clyde Emrich, pioneering NFL strength coach, dies at 90
- No. 17 Ohio State women pull away from Bucknell 71-48
- Williams scores 22 as Wake Forest tops William & Mary 77-59
- Battle scores 22 to lead Temple past UMES 72-49
- Blinken says US, allies will 'take action' if China attacks Taiwan
- NCKU develops award-winning ‘Fish breeding intelligent production system’
- Samuel carries Seton Hall over Fairleigh Dickinson 93-49
- Kentucky signs foursome of five-star recruits for 2022 class
- Mayor underlines importance of ‘smart’ solutions for Taipei
- Niantic Opens Lightship Platform Globally, Empowering Developers to Build Their Visions for the Real-World Metaverse
- Cal coach says team followed protocols before COVID outbreak
- Hodge scores 21 to lead James Madison past Carlow 135-40
- Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says
- Xi says China ready to work with US to 'manage differences'
- Russia denies involvement in Poland-Belarus border strife
- Wright, Pippen, Mann lead Vanderbilt past Alabama State
- Kevin Durant, James Harden lead Nets past Magic, 123-90
- Biden: Infrastructure bill will ease economy woes, just wait
- Coleman scores 27, A&M opens with 64-46 win over N. Florida
- A look at key points in Kyle Rittenhouse's testimony
- LHP Rodríguez stays with Yankees, gets new $2M, 1-year deal
- Wizards beat Cavaliers 97-94 on Kuzma's late 3-pointer
- Georgia's Anderson charged with rape, maintains innocence
- Mississippi St pulls away for 75-49 win over North Alabama
- Jayson Tatum helps Celtics beat Raptors, 104-88
- Rutgers needs overtime to hold off Lehigh 73-70
- Koback, Finn spark Toledo to 49-17 romp over Bowling Green
- Asian shares mixed after US inflation report
- Nylander, Campbell lead Maple Leafs to 3-0 win over Flyers
- Harris scores 26 to lead Howard over Regent 118-54
- Grant has season-high 35 points, Pistons top Rockets 112-104
- Style Theory to Rock with House of Gucci: Latest Offers Allow Users to Rent ANY Designer Bag at Zero Cost or Only HK$449.5
- Connaughton helps Bucks recover, top Knicks after blown lead
- Taiwan opens to 1st wave of 1,700 Indonesian migrant workers today
- Pack scores 18, Kansas State uses late run to top FAMU 67-57
- Ike scores 22 to lift Wyoming past Detroit 85-47
- Taiwan expecting invitation to Biden's democracy summit
- List of winners at CMA Awards, led by Stapleton, Combs
- Butler out for Heat after spraining right ankle vs Lakers
- New Mexico hangs on for 90-88 win over FAU
- Pakistan: Imran Khan slammed for negotiating with Peshawar school attackers
- Revolutionary FWD Care recovery plan provides unique rehabilitation support and care
- Belarus: Olympic freestyle skier Aliaksandra Ramanouskaya detained
- Dickinson leads No. 6 Michigan past Buffalo in opener
- Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 6.6 degrees
- Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul past Coppin State 97-72
- Richardson boots Northern Illinois past Ball State 30-29
- Today in History
- Oubre scores 37 points, helps Hornets beat Grizzlies 118-108
- Ball, LaVine lead Bulls past Mavericks 117-107
- Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?
- Real Medicare drug savings in Dems' bill — but not overnight
- Burberry, Coach offer NFTs on China's Singles' Day despite crypto crackdown
- Nichols III, Richardson rally Central Michigan past Kent St
- Lundy scores 23, Penn State wins in Shrewsberry's debut
- Northern Colorado edges Pacific 67-65 at Rainbow Classic
- Murray carries Long Beach St. over Idaho 95-89 in OT
- Murray scores 26, Spurs hit 18 3s to blitz Kings 136-117
- Jeannot, Saros help Predators beat Stars 4-2
- Chris Stapleton takes 6 at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize
- Dort's 27 points lead Thunder past reeling Pelicans, 108-100
- NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
- Afghanistan: Can the Taliban avert a food crisis without foreign aid?
- Feeling better, Osborne leads Florida State to rout of Penn
- Kaminsky has career night, scores 31 points in Suns' victory
- EXPLAINER: Britney Spears' conservatorship, and its endgame
- UNLV staves off Gardner-Webb 64-58 in season opener
- 'Out of line': Australia's Morrison schools former PM for pro-China comments
- Treasury hits Cambodia defense officials with sanctions
- Appier's ascent accelerates in Q3 with revenue up 50% to a record high and revises full-year forecast second quarter in a row
- Sow, Pierre-Louis propel UCSB past San Francisco St 119-65
- Third Quarter 2021 Citi Residential Property Ownership Survey
- Tyson's 3 at buzzer lifts Seattle over Alcorn State 69-66
- Nylander scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Flyers 3-0
- Pliskova, Kontaveit open with wins at year-end WTA Finals
- Taiwan vice premier sees no water and power problems for new TSMC plant
- CASE President Visits Eight Design, Highlights the Importance of CaseTrust Accreditation Scheme in Counteracting Renovation Scams
- Cardano-Hillary leads No. 8 Indiana women past Butler 86-63
- Durant, Harden help Nets rout Magic for 6th win in 7 games
- Barton scores 30, Nuggets beat Pacers 101-98 without Jokic
- Taiwan reports 9 imported COVID cases
- Wiggins dominates former Wolves mates with season-best 35
- Meteorite Quantification Platform —— The Best Way to Manage Crypto Assets
- New flower varieties make their debut in Taipei exhibition
- Hawaii rolls past Hawaii Hilo 97-67 with balanced attack
- Taiwan's MOFA rejects Beijing's 'one China' principle in APEC
- No. 20 UCLA women turn back Pepperdine 78-69
- Cardano-Hillary helps No. 8 Indiana women beat Butler 86-63
- Japan's new foreign minister pledges to defend universal values amid rising China
- Lakers rally late in regulation, hold off Heat 120-117 in OT
- ERA Singapore Management and Trusted Advisers Raised $231K to Lead ESG Efforts in Real Estate Industry and Community Outreach
- Deaths exceeded births in Taiwan in each of past 10 months
- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore Kicks Off All-New, Refreshed Inno-Vision Forum
- After Twitter poll, CEO Musk sells off $5B in Tesla shares
- US congressmen spotted visiting Taiwan's TSMC
- Big Ten: No. 9 Michigan's visit to No. 23 Penn St tops slate
- No. 19 Iowa, Minnesota face off as Big Ten division leaders
- Japan asks China show restraint with military activities near Diaoyutai Islands
- China, US pledge to increase cooperation at UN climate talks
- F-16Vs rehearse for commissioning of their first combat wing in Taiwan
- Taiwanese university plays big role in helping Paraguay nurture engineering talent
- NEOLINK clinched the Singapore Technology Excellence Award for Cloud - Telecommunications
- Honduran president to visit Taiwan
- China's Communist Party to wrap up key meeting as Xi strengthens power
- Human rights group questions fair elections in Libya
- Japan's wholesale inflation hits 40-year high as fuel costs spike
- Elon Musk sells $5 bln in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
- China: Historic resolution seals President Xi's grip on power
- NC State vs Wake Forest Top 25 matchup highlights ACC slate
- Taiwan High Court spares life of single mother convicted of killing her kids
- Hong Kong's M+ museum opens amid censorship controversy
- 4th fatal hospital fire of pandemic kills 2 in Romania
- Taiwan to reopen hostess clubs, dance halls Nov. 16
- US Indo-Pacific Command chief in Japan, reaffirms commitment
- EU states split on classifying nuclear energy as 'green'
- UN Security Council states fresh concern over Myanmar crisis
- Oregon can clinch Pac-12 North with win vs Cougars and help
- Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits its fate
- Beeple's first physical art sale fetches US$29 million at auction along with NFT
- Expert predicts Taiwan inflation will not spin out of control
- China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific
- Indonesia, UK discuss future technology and cybersecurity
- Former Taekwondo champion Liu Ching becomes rising TV star
- Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
- F.W. de Klerk, who oversaw end of South Africa's white minority rule as country's last apartheid president, dies at 85
- Germany mulls new COVID-19 measures as infections spike
- Taiwan's NCKU releases first alumni book featuring VP Lai Ching-te and other inspiring leaders
- Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
- Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
- Johnson Electric Reports Results for The Half Year Ended 30 September 2021
- Women's world boxing championships postponed amid pandemic
- Taiwanese families say COVID-19 deaths didn't have to happen
- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres tells AP the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is "on life support”
- Japan's outspoken nun and author Jakucho Setouchi dies at 99
- Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
- UK economic growth held back by supply chain problems
- Honduran president to visit Taiwan in surprise trip
- US, South Korea discuss how to resume talks with North Korea
- Kenya soccer federation disbanded by government, risks ban
- Turkish lira slides to new low after jump in US inflation
- EXPLAINER: What's behind the crisis at Belarus-Poland border
- S. Korea police want to probe US diplomat over car accident
- Sweden charges 2 oil executives for war crimes in Sudan
- UN says number of displaced people worldwide tops 84 million
- Australia, Saudi Arabia in 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying
- Opinion: Xi Jinping, China's eternal president
- US blacklists senior Cambodian officials for corrupt dealings in naval base construction
- Europe's economic recovery faces hit from high energy costs
- Florida woman loses over $700,000 in 'grandparent scam'
- Cambodia dismisses US sanctions as 'politically motivated'
- Spain seeks to curb migrant stream to Canary Islands
- Liverpool great Gerrard joins Villa for 1st EPL coaching job
- Armistice remembrance seeks return to normalcy amid COVID-19
- Czech PM, government formally resign after election defeat
- Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video
- Danish Radio Girls’ Choir report unearths sexual misconduct
- Germans celebrate Carnival again despite high virus numbers
- Kerry Logistics Network and My Jet Xpress Airlines Join Forces to Offer Customised Air Freight Options Within Asia
- Pope urges European solidarity with migrants amid new crisis
- ATP World Tour Stockholm Open Results
- Heavy rains in southern India kill 14 people, flood Chennai
- Hungary to cap gasoline and diesel prices amid surging costs
- EU values, laws under threat amid standoff at Belarus border
- Captain America' protester convicted under Hong Kong national security law
- Global Forecast-Asia
- With US aid money, schools put bigger focus on mental health
- EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease
- Watson dropped from Scotland XV facing Springboks
- AP analysis: Exposure to extreme heat has tripled since 1983
- Russia prepares new restrictions amid persistent virus surge
- The stock market is happy; the bond market is showing worry
- The Latest: Austria minister says talks may enter extra time
- Spain: Volcanic island's banana growers get a lift from navy
- Study: US shoppers outspend Chinese to restore luxury market
- Israeli family seeks to block return of boy to Italy
- EU parliament condemns Polish abortion law
- New anti-doping, medication rules for horse racing unveiled
- Wild beat Coyotes 5-2 for fourth straight win
- Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup
- Education, religious groups gain most from giving strategy
- Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Luge officials: Olympic luge track crash was 'human error'
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Dutch see record daily number of new COVID-19 infections
- Pumas make 2 changes, Italy 5 for Treviso rugby test
- Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron push for global effort against inequality
- Disappearing shorts: As stocks soar, skeptics surrender
- Sweden: Leader of Social Democrats invited to form new govt
- Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker
- Harry Kane found it tough to get over 'whirlwind' year
- German tax revenue seen rising, helping new government
- McTominay to miss Scotland's World Cup qualifying match
- Meghan apologizes to court for forgetting book discussions
- Imprisoned lottery computer tech seeks to overturn sentence
- EU authorizes 2 medicines for people at risk of severe COVID
- Vincent Zhou's rise coming at the right time in Olympic year
- Taiwan's former envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
- No. 1 Georgia looking to finish perfect SEC run vs. Vols
- European leagues, fans team up to lobby for domestic soccer
- Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee leaving post
- No. 3 Alabama hosts New Mexico State in nonconference finale
- High-scoring Buccaneers' offense takes show to Washington
- Reports: Emiratis to build solar power station in Syria
- France: Life sentence for killing of Holocaust survivor
- WTA Generali Ladies Linz Results
- No. 4 Oklahoma puts 17 wins in row on line at No. 18 Baylor
- Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Cougars visit the Ducks needing a win for bowl eligibility
- Vikings look to address road woes against Chargers
- Root urges 'change and actions' amid cricket racism crisis
- Cowboys DE Gregory sidelined as latest with calf strain
- ACC dominator: Next stop Virginia for No. 7 Notre Dame
- Veterans Day legislation targets GI Bill racial inequities
- No. 20 Badgers lose RB Mellusi to season-ending knee injury
- Ethiopia's detentions of Tigrayans snare US, UK citizens
- Ageless oldies but goodies defying Father Time around NFL
- Mirror images Mizzou, South Carolina set for SEC showdown
- Liberty responds to ex-spokesman's suit, seeks gag order
- No. 8 Michigan State looks to stay in the race vs. Maryland
- No. 10 Oklahoma St takes dominant defense into TCU matchup
- Coaching chatter overshadows Iowa State's trip to Texas Tech
- UConn hires former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead Huskies
- US, Israel and Gulf Arab allies launch joint Red Sea drill
- Hoosiers still chasing 1st conference win as Rutgers visits
- Longtime Royals baseball scout Art Stewart dies at 94
- Long memories motivate No. 20 Badgers against Northwestern
- BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance
- Emilie Kouatchou makes 'Phantom' history on Broadway
- Red-hot Kansas State heads home to face West Virginia
- Dotson, No. 23 Penn State host No. 9 Michigan
- Browns still hoping to have star RB Chubb against Patriots
- Frustration, defiance in village to be abandoned to the sea
- Bills place defensive tackle Zimmer on IR, sign CB Cam Lewis
- Husband of detained Nazanin glum after UK-Iran meeting
- No. 2 Cincinnati aims to stay on course at South Florida
- Program to kill Grand Canyon bison nets 4 animals, criticism
- No. 11 Texas A&M visits Corral, 12th-ranked Mississippi
- South Africa's last apartheid president, F.W. de Klerk, dies
- South Dakota man charged with killing 3, wounding 2 others
- Austrian leader says lockdown for the unvaccinated is likely
- Pressure rising on Chiefs' Mahomes to turn things around
- Russia puts the squeeze on prominent human rights group
- Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service
- Seahawks seeking to win at Green Bay for 1st time since 1999
- Saudi Arabia denies playing climate saboteur at Glasgow
- Belarus: Western nations, Russia debate migration conflict at UN
- Newcastle hoping for lifting of ban to allow Saudi sponsors
- UN chief says global warming goal on 'life support'
- EU parliamentarians urge stop to genocide denial in Serbia
- Calls mount for Israel to free Palestinians on hunger strike
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- No. 10 Oklahoma State looks to maintain strong position
- Slovakia rejects proposed law restricting access to abortion
- FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10
- SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years
- PSG player released in probe into attack on teammate
- Upset alert: Revitalized Purdue focused on No. 6 Ohio State
- No. 19 Iowa goes for 7 in row in 'Floyd of Rosedale' game
- Drug samples from Breeders' Cup horses cleared by lab
- Colts face new challenge against suddenly surging Jaguars
- 7 killed as Bangladesh votes for rural councils amid boycott
- Prove us wrong, activist tells leaders at UN climate talks
- No. 20 Wisconsin seeks to stay hot as it hosts Northwestern
- In Brazil favela, rap battle is sign of returning normality
- Texans sink among league's worst teams amid quarterback woes
- Japan closes in on qualifying group leaders in Asia
- No. 22 Coastal Carolina keeps rolling with QB Carpenter
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- While Fields progresses, losses mount for struggling Bears
- Riske, Cristian advance to Linz final on injury-marred day
- No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette visits Sun Belt opponent Troy
- Cowboys seek bounce-back victory as rolling Falcons visit
- No. 4 Oklahoma back at No. 18 Baylor after big '19 comeback
- Hamilton sees steep challenge against Verstappen in Brazil
- NFL-best Cardinals try to keep mojo vs. struggling Panthers
- Oregon hosts Washington State with Pac-12 coming into focus
- AFC leading Titans host Saints looking for 6th straight win
- Designer Christopher John Rogers tops starry CFDA awards
- Texas hosts Kansas with both eager to end losing skids
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Foundations commit billions to fight climate change
- Attorney: Texas A&M student who was critically injured at Astroworld has died; 9th fatality of Houston music festival
- Feds block billions of public transit money for California
- Premier League clubs oppose FIFA bid for biennial World Cups
- Marine-turned-kingpin pleads guilty in drug trafficking case
- Broken hand rules out Conway from T20 World Cup final
- Leaders in Paris call for protecting children online
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Palestinians: Israeli NSO spyware found on officials' phones
- No. 15 UTSA hoping to avoid letdown against Southern Miss
- Biden salutes troops as 'spine of America' on Veterans Day
- US urges citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening turmoil
- UCLA playing for bowl berth, Kelly's future vs. Colorado
- What's the rush? Teams struggle to establish ground attacks
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Last 3 Florida school districts drop student mask mandates
- Report: Interstate bridge's crack likely dates back to 1970s
- Man earns Ph.D., fulfills dream of being physicist — at 89
- Pulisic won't start in US World Cup qualifier against Mexico
- AVIV Dubai Championship Scores
- AVIV Dubai Championship Par Scores
- Wade lifts Australia into T20 World Cup final over Pakistan
- Sudanese general tightens grip on power, 2 weeks after coup
- 'Mean girls' and heels: Transcripts shed light on Cuomo saga
- External Combustion Engine Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Buccaneers visit Washington in rematch of wild-card game
- Vegas police: Squatters buried body of long-dead homeowner
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Cornhuskers to be without LB JoJo Domann for rest of season
- Family, activists seek answers in Black Missouri man's death
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Appeals court temporarily blocks Archives from releasing Jan. 6 White House records as it considers Trump’s request
- Fuel Vending Machines Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Amid coaching chaos, Washington set to host Arizona State
- Functional Additives And Barrier Coatings Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Furan Resin Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Utah doctor accused of lying for Denali helicopter rescue
- Gable Top Packaging Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Gable-Top LiquidTop Liquid Cartons Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- GaN Substrate Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Garage Body Shop Equipment Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Gel Packs Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Gemstone Cosmetics Powder Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Generic Injectable Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Genitourinary Prosthetics Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Gentian Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Geocomposites Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- WTA Finals Results
- Geothermal Power Infrastructure and Components Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' star, dead at 88
- Gift Boxes Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Gigabit Interface Converter Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Girders Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Company to pay $34M in chemical contamination lawsuit
- Glassine Paper Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Veterans Day Parade returns to NYC after 2020 cancellation
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Glazing Gel Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Giants hoping to have all the skill guys back for late run
- Glycolic Acid Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Mali through to last 10 in WC qualifying, setback for Ghana
- Gorse Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US
- Gourmand Fragrance Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- GPS Tracker Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Steelers sign ex-Falcons LB Tuioti-Mariner to practice squad
- Are up-and-down Bengals ready to make a playoff run?
- BC-US--Index, US
- Twitter permanently bans Newsmax White House correspondent
- Center Ryoto Nakamura to captain Japan against Portugal
- Gram Staining Systems Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Portugal takes group lead after draw at Ireland in qualifier
- Cowboys' Quinn focused on fixing things, not Falcons reunion
- Granule Filling Machines Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Texas man gets 37 years for murdering transgender woman
- Streaking Titans, home again, try to stay atop AFC vs Saints
- Gravity Conveyor Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Colorado governor says all adults can get COVID booster shot
- Greaseproof Sheets Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Hair Bond Multiplier Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- No. 15 UTSA hosts Conference USA opponent Southern Miss
- Handheld Arthroscopic Instruments Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Handheld DC Torque Tools Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- US-based boat Alaka'i dismasts off Spain, abandons racing
- Handle Gusseted Bags Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Hang Tag Applicators Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Hazardous Chemicals Packaging Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- New fast-track docket for migrants faces familiar challenges
- Depleted Germany beats Liechtenstein 9-0 in WCup qualifier
- HAZMAT Labels Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Hazmat Packaging Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles
- Healthcare Contact Center Solution Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Superman II: Panthers bring QB Cam Newton back home
- Healthcare Flooring Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Business Highlights: Inflation questions, short sellers
- Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Heat Induction Cap Liner Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Heat Seal Pouch Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Heat Sensitive Cups Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Spain passes Sweden in Group B of European qualifying
- Heat Shrink Packaging Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- 5 GOP lawmakers urge governor to spare Julius Jones' life
- Brewers hire Ozzie Timmons, Connor Dawson as hitting coaches
- Spain profits from Sweden's slip, Portugal draws in Ireland
- Heavy-Truck Composite Component Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Stanford looks to rebound against Oregon State
- Height Measurement Devices Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Paul holds off Murray to reach semifinals at Stockholm Open
- Heptanoic Acid Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Cole aims to be 1st trans politician to win a statewide race
- Hermetic Food Grain Storage Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Food Tub packaging Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Hexafluoropropylene Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- NFL-best Cardinals continue to evolve, prepare for Panthers
- Chiefs looking up at Raiders headed into 1st meeting
- High Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Formalin Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- White shines in Jets QB spotlight as Wilson heals, supports
- High Barrier Film Packaging Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Fragrance Emulsion Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- High Frequency Chest-Wall Oscillation Devices Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- High Friction Films Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Freezer Bags Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Pelican Women's Championship Par Scores
- Pelican Women's Championship Scores
- High Pressure Heat Exchanger Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Victory over Eagles would give Broncos a sweep of NFC East
- Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death toll at 9
- Seattle University basketball coach Jim Hayford resigns
- Croatia, Russia get high-scoring wins in WCup qualifying
- Chargers can certainly relate to Vikings' tough-luck season
- Lions intel gives Scotland belief it has answers to Boks
- Italy and Pumas bid to end long losing streaks
- Tagovailoa active despite finger injury, Brissett to start
- Smith handed big England chance after Raducanu comparisons
- Party-pooping All Blacks face an Ireland in high spirits
- Court temporarily delays release of Trump's Jan. 6 records
- Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus
- 'Rust' tragedy, labor climate frame Hollywood contract vote
- EXPLAINER: Who has the Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed — and why?
- EXPLAINER: Could jury weigh lesser charges for Rittenhouse?
- Purdue seeks spoiler role again against No. 6 Buckeyes
- El Salvador sends troops, police into streets amid killings
- Mickelson tied for lead, Langer shoots 68 with balky back
- Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores
- Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores
- Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to deal with Rams
- Prescott, Burrow among NFL's top comeback candidates in 2021
- Status of QBs dominates discussion as Seahawks visit Packers
- 4 tied for lead in suspended 1st round of Houston Open
- Rittenhouse judge's nod to veterans includes defense witness
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- S. Dakota holds off Air Force with 59-53 season-opening win
- Seahawks' Wilson hoping to return against Packers
- US judge won't reconsider tribes' bid to block Nevada mine
- Ruggs lawyers: Witness says firefighting slow in fatal crash
- Blinken headed to Africa to address various crises
- German leader Merkel says people have duty to get vaccinated
- Kellogg's files lawsuit against its striking cereal workers
- NCAA: Staff threatened after Oklahoma St. penalties upheld
- Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
- Ottawa Senators add 3 players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol
- Attorney: Teens in KKK garb shocked Black teen with stun gun
- Afghanistan war vet helps Afghan refugees resettle in US
- Russia envoy: Moscow won't invade Ukraine -- unless provoked
- Dollar hits 16-month high, stocks rebound after inflation scare
- Missouri man convicted of murder for 2019 killing of wife whose remains were found buried in park more than a year later
- Poland's far right demands strong borders in Belarus crisis
- McDonald's CEO faces growing criticism after gun victim text
- Asian shares open higher after modest gains on Wall St
- Fired Senate staffer awarded millions in discrimination suit
- F.W. de Klerk, South African president who oversaw end of apartheid, dies at 85
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Funlah Launches Personalised Hand-Painted Balloon Service
- Reigning NCAA champion Stanford women top Morgan State 91-36
- Xi Jinping wants to invite US president to Beijing Winter Olympics
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Pakistan hosts US, Russia, China for talks on Afghanistan
- No. 21 South Florida women rout Alabama State 72-37
- Biden signs Secure Equipment Act, increasing restrictions on Huawei, ZTE
- Videos of Ahmaud Arbery roaming vacant home shown to jury
- US Rep. Underwood of Illinois has uterine fibroids surgery
- US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
- Venezuela judge grants appeal hearing to jailed US oil execs
- No. 13 Kentucky women rout North Alabama in 2nd half, 98-56
- Pistons' Olynyk out at least 6 weeks with left knee sprain
- SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'
- No. 17 Georgia Tech women cruise to win over Kennesaw St.
- France: Far-right TV star Eric Zemmour shakes up presidential race
- No. 21 Maryland uses strong 2nd half to rally past GW 71-64
- VanVleet, Trent hit late 3s as Raptors past 76ers, 115-109
- Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Bruins 5-3
- Czinano, Clark lead No. 9 Iowa over Samford, 91-54
- Asberry, Smith lead No. 7 Baylor women past Texas-Arlington
- GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric
- No. 23 Texas A&M women jump out early, rout Southern 92-32
- China tries to thwart Vancouver-Kaohsiung Sister City deal before it begins
- Defending NCAA champion Stanford routs Morgan State 91-36
- Shungu scores 19 to lift Vermont over Northern Iowa 71-57
- Jude, Jones carry UNC Asheville over Brevard College 101-44
- Drunk driver bites off police officer's thumb in east Taiwan
- Norfolk State routs Penn State-Wilkes-Barre 111-55
- Mount St. Mary's beats Washington College 117-62
- Looking for soccer support, US picks Ohio to host vs Mexico
- Givance scores 16 to lead Evansville past IUPUI 60-40
- Miles scores 22, TCU handles McNeese State in opener, 77-61
- Reid carries Merrimack past NJIT 61-54
- Bodies of Ohio couple missing 3 years believed to be found
- Turkey bars some Middle Eastern nationals from flying to Belarus
- O'Connell lifts Creighton past Kennesaw State 51-44
- Giant Taiwan e-commerce platform set to host Asia's largest Lithuanian pavilion in 2022
- McGhee scores 21 to carry Liberty past Regent 85-24
- Blackwood stops 42 shots, Devils beat Islanders 4-0
- 7CAFÉ introduces the Gullu Gullu gang of coffee characters in a first-of-its kind VR concert experience
- McGee leads Morgan State past Penn State-Allegheny 126-71
- Missouri man who buried wife's body convicted of her murder
- Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter dies at Florida aquarium
- CBC head proposes KMT's Han Kuo-yu for Taipei mayor election
- Stephen F. Austin tops Mary Hardin-Baylor 76-63
- Moorman's bomb for UC Riverside sinks Arizona St. at horn
- Fucale posts shutout in NHL debut, Capitals blank Red Wings
- Quick stops 32 shots, Kings beat Sens 2-0 for 7th win a row
- Paula Badosa upsets top-seeded Sabalenka at WTA Finals
- Carter, Jarry lead Penguins to shootout win vs Panthers
- Taiwan ally Honduras poised to elect pro-China candidate
- Brazil beats Colombia 1-0 to qualify for Qatar World Cup
- Breed's 15 points help send Providence past Sacred Heart
- Today in History
- Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter dies at Florida aquarium
- Meeks, Charleston humble S.C. State in 106-74 win
- Nick Suzuki breaks tie, Canadiens beat Flames 4-2
- HKAB X HKFYG held its first ESG Pioneers ‘Farm-to-Community’ Project
- Moreno leads E. Kentucky over Ohio Valley 103-74
- A stunner: Miami wins 2nd straight, tops Ravens 22-10
- Former Taiwan vice president to attend Lithuanian democracy conference
- Pickett, No. 25 Pitt escape Howell, UNC 30-23 in OT
- Lawyer says Myanmar court sentences US journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison on three charges
- Schmidt breaks tie, Jets beat short-handed Sharks 4-1
- Smith's basket sends San Jose St. past Cal St. Fullerton
- Nichushkin scores, MacKinnon-less Avs rout Canucks 7-1
- Avdalovic scores 17 to carry Pacific over Hawaii-Hilo 85-74
- AP Week in Pictures: North America
- An unhappy homecoming this time for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
- US official lambasts China for interfering in Taiwan-Lithuania ties
- Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Blues 4-3
- Washington holds off Northern Arizona from the line, 73-62
- Titans look to beat another 2020 playoff team, New Orleans
- Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases
- China: How has a new 'historical resolution' cemented Xi Jinping's power?
- San Francisco shoots 61% in 92-76 win over Prairie View A&M
- Gaza doctor seeks apology from Israel for daughters' deaths
- TSMC founder to seek APEC summit support for Taiwan’s CPTPP bid
- Jazz suffer first home loss, fall 111-100 to Pacers
- Moody Blues drummer, co-founder Graeme Edge dies at 80
- Terry extends NHL-leading streak, Ducks beat Kraken 7-4
- A German photographer's unique images of the Spanish Civil War
- Clippers rally to beat Heat 112-109, win 6th in a row
- High-scoring Leon Draisaitl, Oilers roll past Bruins, 5-3
- Rizwan spends two nights in a hospital with chest infection
- Iran: President Raisi's hard-line government stalling on progress
- Northern Colorado holds off late Hawaii comeback bid, 81-78
- Campaign to recall Taiwan rock star legislator Freddy Lim stumbles
- Cotter, Rondbjerg net 1st NHL goals as Vegas tops Wild 3-2
- Latest draft decision for U.N. climate talks backs away from call to end all coal use and fossil fuel subsidies
- Space-based sensors needed to counter China’s hypersonic missiles
- Taiwan Air Force considers buying 6 Hawkeye early warning aircraft
- Taiwan's Medigen can now be mixed with AZ, BNT, or Moderna
- TSMC's global expansion will chip away at its edge
- Alibaba fails to curb excess in shopping fest
- Successful Conclusion of Singapore FinTech Festival 2021 where Justin Sun Delivered a Keynote Speech
- Israeli court orders boy returned to Italy within 15 days
- Pressure mounts as UN climate negotiations enter final day
- Bulgarians to vote in 3rd parliamentary election of the year
- Can world's climate target and India's development coexist?
- Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport reopens observation deck
- AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
- Thailand delays reopening of entertainment venues to Jan. 15
- Sponsors asked to defend support for Beijing Winter Olympics
- Foreign ministry welcomes Honduran president to Taiwan
- Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
- EXPLAINER: How power and ideology define Xi's rise in China
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski announces reelection bid after drawing Trump's anger with impeachment vote
- Danes reintroduce coronavirus pass after uptick in cases
- More than 1 million need urgent food aid in south Madagascar
- Taiwan cleans up 93% of polluted farmland
- Climate talks back off from call to end all coal use
- Japan adding more hospital beds in plan for next virus surge
- Thailand delays reopening of entertainment venues to Jan. 15
- China's top chipmaker SMIC says top executive, board members quit
- Northeastern Chinese port city battles growing COVID-19 cluster
- College football coaching carousel spinning faster than ever
- Dutch face three-week, partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar
- Japan's Toshiba spins off energy, computer device units
- Belarus airline to stop flying Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from Turkey amid crisis - Belavia
- On Football: Playoff Lamar showed up in the regular season
- A Taliban spokesman says a bomb exploded in a mosque near Jalalabad, Afghanistan during prayers, wounding 15 people.
- Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture
- Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison
- Portuguese bishops plan committee to investigate sex abuse
- Week 11 preview: 4 ranked matchups to sort conference races
- Chinese shoppers spend $139 billion during Singles' Day fest
- 4th down aggressiveness increasing rapidly across NFL
- Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
- AstraZeneca to book modest profit from coronavirus vaccine
- Punt on punting? Go-for-it trend squeezing out 4th down pros
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 11/15/2021
- Pope offers hope to poor in visit to namesake's Assisi home
- The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors: Best Development & Conservation Award 2021 Surveying Excellence in Development and Conservation
- World powers call for support for December 24 elections in Libya
- All Czech students to be tested to curb surge in virus cases
- SKorean candidate takes tough line on NKorea nuclear program
- Taliban: Bomb hits mosque in Afghanistan, wounds at least 15
- Johnson & Johnson to break into two, separating retail products business from prescription drugs and medical devices
- Duterte's daughter could be readying herself for presidential run
- Ex-Prince Charles aide quits charity in cash-for-honors case
- Norway offers booster shot to everyone over the age of 18
- Leon Goretzka to miss Germany game after blow to head
- Honduran president arrives in Taiwan ahead of crucial election
- Aircraft operator in Sala case gets 18-month prison sentence
- Rozner leads by 1 after 2 rounds of title defense in Dubai
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Austria announces regional lockdowns for the unvaccinated
- Honduran president arrives in Taiwan in surprise state visit
- England rugby team loses 2nd prop in COVID 'rollercoaster'
- Latvia bans unvaccinated lawmakers from meetings
- Shoma Uno takes the lead at NHK Trophy, Zhou in 2nd
- AP source: Biden picks former FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to lead the health agency
- AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
- Lufthansa says it's repaid German government's pandemic aid
- The cosmos beckons for Snoopy onscreen and in real life
- ATP World Tour Stockholm Open Results
- EU calls for fines against Hungary over asylum policy
- Paris Muslim leaders mark 6 years since Bataclan attacks
- Former soccer executive charged with sexually abusing minor
- Canada withdrawing nonessential embassy staff from Haiti
- Record number of migrants cross Channel to UK in a day
- Attorney: No more `Black pastors' in court for Arbery case
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Leona Maguire thrives in star pairing for 62 to lead LPGA
- ECHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric
- Lithuania jails 2 of its nationals for spying for Russia
- Cambodian labor leader among 18 activists freed from prison
- Race to lead Merkel's party in German opposition takes shape
- Disease center urges Germans to cancel or avoid big events
- Women in Argentina claim labor exploitation by Opus Dei
- Essex cricket chairman quits after racism allegation
- Monday Night Mannings has been a big success for ESPN
- MATCHDAY: France, Belgium, Netherlands can qualify for WCup
- Louisiana board votes for pardon of Homer Plessy, namesake of 1896 Supreme Court “separate but equal” ruling affirming segregation (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the board had pardoned Plessy; the decision now goes to the gove
- COP26: Is a deal in sight as climate talks go into overtime?
- In birdwatching, Christian ‘ornitheoligists’ see God's hand
- UK, EU keep talking but stay far apart in Brexit trade feud
- WTA Generali Ladies Linz Results
- CEO of Germany's Olympic body quits amid further turmoil
- Bills rule out linebacker Edmunds from playing against Jets
- White House: Biden and China's Xi Jinping to hold much-anticipated virtual summit on Monday evening
- Jury recommends 28 years for Missouri man in wife's murder
- US, others slam Sudan coup leader's tightening grip on power
- Horrific abuse leads to life sentence in death of 2-year-old
- Hugh Leatherman, stalwart South Carolina senator, dies at 90
- Russia: New pandemic restrictions to take effect in February
- BC-GLF--Dubai Championship Scores
- Picture imperfect: Hunt's play shows Dolphins still believe
- Court to hear support case against Tavaris Jackson estate
- Lawsuit over Benton Harbor water seeks class-action status
- Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit
- 2 athletes COVID-19 positive in Beijing Games warmup events
- Rodgers, Packers issues cloud NFL COVID-19 numbers progress
- US sanctions Eritrea's military, ruling party over Ethiopia
- Confounded by blitz, Ravens' offense wilted against Miami
- Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds savor their moments in 'Belfast'
- Sidelined Chubb a major contributor in Denver community
- Dutch government announces three-week partial lockdown amid surging COVID-19 cases
- Turkey halts flights for some Mideast citizens to EU's door
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Cyprus police to probe how docked migrant boat slipped away
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Kremlin denies plans to invade Ukraine, alleges NATO threats
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Fight over US wolf protections goes before federal judge
- Cold, hungry, afraid: Mideast migrants stuck on EU doorstep
- Man shot by trooper among many with mental illness history
- Murray back at practice, Cardinals prep for Panthers
- Not out of the woods: COVID cases rising in Western Europe
- Travel trouble: US Olympians face uncertain road to Beijing
- Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new congressional district
- Deforestation up in Brazil Amazon amid COP26 climate debate
- Qatar agrees to represent US interests in Afghanistan
- In memo, NBA tells players, coaches to act on booster shots
- Woman sues over slot game payout; 13 others make same claim
- Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge
- AAC commish 'vigorously' opposed to P5 protection in CFP
- New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman
- NFL Prospect Watch: Return star Marcus Jones of Houston
- What sub spat? Harris didn't discuss it with French leader
- 'Evil roaming’: Texas trial set for man charged in 18 deaths
- UN envoy sounds alarm on Lebanese crises, rising poverty
- Closing time: Climate diplomats decide wording and the world
- Workers at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts to strike for a day
- Blazers President Chris McGowan steps down after 9 years
- Johnson & Johnson to split into 2, aim for faster growth
- 2 Iowa teens formally charged in death of Iowa teacher
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- World leaders bolster troubled Libya ahead of key election
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Russian paratroopers drill in Belarus, 2 die in accident
- Analysis: Can halfway award contenders sustain success?
- Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency
- Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail
- F1 Grande Premio do Brasil Lineup
- Biden, Xi to hold virtual bilateral summit
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Pacific leaders agree on vaccines but not on US hosting APEC
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Coaches vs. Racism aims to be about more than basketball
- Defender Dani Alves to rejoin Barcelona at age 38
- South Dakota lawmakers to press for Noem daughter's records
- Shiffrin returns to rigorous training with her back on mend
- Cam Newton: Focus is on present, the past is 'irrelevant'
- AVIV Dubai Championship Scores
- AVIV Dubai Championship Par Scores
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Frost gets another shot; Week 11 preview
- Jets' suddenly porous defense aims to tighten up in a hurry
- Russia, West clash over Russian military presence in the CAR
- US high jumper to get 2012 Olympic gold from Russian doper
- Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges after defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
- Riske beats Cristian in Linz for her 3rd WTA title
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- WTA Finals Results
- Spectrum Brands, Flowers Foods rise; Lordstown, Loews fall
- Ex-high school coach investigated over nude 'body fat' tests
- Musk sells more Tesla shares and stock falls further
- Browns star Chubb out against Pats, remains on COVID list
- Homer Plessy, key to 'separate but equal,’ on road to pardon
- Patriots look to post 4th straight win when they host Browns
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- 'Dolphin Tale' fans mourn death of film's star Winter at 16
- France: Alleged rape at presidential palace investigated
- Browns, Patriots enter key matchup with uncertainty at RB
- Isabel Marcus, U. Buffalo professor and advocate, dies at 83
- Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash
- Titans LB David Long out vs. Saints, QB Ryan Tannehill ill
- EXPLAINER: Who has the Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed — and why?
- Petit Le Mans closes North America's motorsports season
- Stocks close higher, but indexes still end week in the red
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Medicare Part B outpatient monthly premium jumps by $21.60 next year; new Alzheimer's drug cited in one of largest hikes
- Officer: Ahmaud Arbery would have received trespass warning
- Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails
- BC-US--Index, US
- 70 minutes at Astroworld: A countdown to catastrophe
- Tommy Paul into 1st ATP final, plays Shapovalov in Stockholm
- Judge ends conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money since 2008
- Italy and Switzerland still level on points after 1-1 draw
- Giants manager Kapler gets contract extension through 2024
- Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman suspended for 2 games
- Scotland beats Moldova 2-0 to reach WCup qualifying playoffs
- American Korda to play top-seeded Alcaraz in Next Gen final
- Raiders need running game to balance offense vs Chiefs
- Environmentalists can continue with suit to protect whales
- 'Incel' teen pleads guilty in NYC eatery bomb threat case
- The Latest: Charities offer to kick-start climate aid fund
- Jackson becomes 1st Black American woman to win World Cup
- 2 ex-Oklahoma officers convicted of murder in stun gun death
- State AG: Abortion waiting period to remain in Tennessee
- Kupcho races to 36-hole lead in search of maiden LPGA win
- Officials worry China’s men’s hockey team not Olympics ready
- Utah redistricting maps underscore independent-panel hurdles
- Salah's Egypt through to World Cup qualifying playoffs
- Psaki resumes White House briefings after COVID diagnosis
- Pay from firms linked to EPL club owners set to be declared
- Fox News edit of Biden comment removes racial context
- Kane powers England toward WCup; Jorginho miss costs Italy
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Kane's perfect hat trick helps England toward World Cup
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Girl, teddy bear reunited a year after loss in Glacier park
- Heaney eager to bounce back with Dodgers after rough year
- Risk-taking Galthie keeps innovating as France faces Georgia
- Wales and Fiji overcome hurdles to meet in Cardiff
- Bills face Jets looking to rebound from frustrating loss
- Bills, Allen hoping to get back on track vs. White-led Jets
- Review: Broadway dreams loom large in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'
- Utah girl's suicide spurs new investigation into bullying
- White House nominates 10 for US Marshals, US attorney posts
- South Dakota governor formally launches reelection campaign
- UN says many lives lost daily in Africa's Sahel Crisis
- Business Highlights: J&J split, Americans quitting jobs
- M-Con rallies, keeps lead at Key West powerboat races
- Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
- Priests differ on call to arms in violence-torn Mexico state
- Amazon workers in New York withdraw petition to unionize
- Scottsdale school official allegedly kept dossier on parents
- Martin Trainer from out of nowhere leading Houston Open
- North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned
- Roche carries The Citadel past Morris College 108-67
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Nursing homes can now lift most COVID restrictions on visits
- Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65
- Saints without Kamara, Gardner-Johnson, Armstead vs. Titans
- Clemons carries Campbell over Hartford 68-67
- Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Zervos drops suit against Trump
- Pelican Women's Championship Par Scores
- Pelican Women's Championship Scores
- Long and short of cricket: Kiwis look for 2nd world title
- Triplett moves into lead, Furyk in contention for Schwab Cup
- Allen leads Georgia State over Northeastern 83-64
- Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores
- Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores
- Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena
- Quinnipiac tops Western New England 103-52
- Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Cal Poly 60-57
- New San Francisco center to share classical music with all
- Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash
- Police: Teen set fatal Colorado house fire after phone theft
- Tech disputes at Rittenhouse trial not new issue for courts
- Biden and China's Xi will hold virtual meeting on Monday night
- Poor Mississippi county celebrates rural hospital reopening
- Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions
- Gobert, Ingles, Mitchell, Turner fined for altercation
- Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears' conservatorship
- Rain, floods prompt Coast Guard rescues in Pacific Northwest
- Agency report critical of slain Chicago cop sparks outrage
- Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52
- Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski to run in 2022; Trump backs rival
- Miles Robinson, Zimmerman paired in defense for US vs Mexico
- Anigwe, Manjon lift UC Davis over E. Washington 84-76
- Hamilton tops Brazil qualifying, gets 5-place grid penalty
- Reese, Yeaney help No. 22 Arizona hold off No. 6 Louisville
- Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
- Argentina closes in on WCup spot; Messi plays 15 minutes
- Poland says body of Syrian man found near Belarus border
- Tesla driver's complaint being looked into by US regulators
- Suspect charged in death of University of Chicago student
- Mike Salinas leads Top Fuel qualifying in NHRA season finale
- Taylor Swift fans revel in ‘All Too Well’ film lyrics, clues
- Horston, Burrell-less Lady Vols smother UCF 49-41
- Battle scores 18 of 20 in 1st half, Minnesota holds off WKU
- Police: Teens driven by racial hatred targeted BLM leader
- California, Colorado and NM expand virus booster access
- Joiner leads Ole Miss, 93-68, over Charleston Southern
- Energy companies push for proposed merger in New Mexico
- Rams say Miller, OBJ arrivals reflect team's plan, culture
- UC Davis says baseball team hazed students with alcohol
- Snow falls on Taiwan’s Yushan
- Sister: Hawaii girl was inside dog cage and not breathing
- Brown, Hauser help Michigan St. beat Western Michigan 90-46
- Langford posts career high in B.C. win over Holy Cross
- Indiana breezes to 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois
- La Palma volcano: Residents fear for their future
- Mathon lifts Boston University over Gordon College 85-61
- CEO who threw chair inside Capitol on Jan. 6 gets jail time
- Bean scores 30 to lift Utah St. past Richmond 85-74
- Alzheimer's drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60
- APEC leaders vow to tackle economic recovery, COVID-19, climate
- Jones scores 15, No. 5 NC State women drub Wofford 90-57
- Arrest made in Illinois mom's death after child's body found
- Parrish scores 15 to lift FIU over Trinity (FL) 111-48
- Japanese lawmakers call for Taiwan’s entry to CPTPP with ‘Kobe Declaration’
- Chinese embassy lobbies US business to oppose China bills -sources
- Bulgaria's expats pushing for reforms as country prepares to vote
- Hall scores 22, Dawes' key 3 gets Clemson past Wofford 76-68
- Cable Distribution Cabinets Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Furman delivers November shock to Louisville in OT
- Groves helps hot-shooting Oklahoma down UTSA 96-44
- Cable Trays Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Franklin, Gardner lead No. 25 Virginia past Radford, 73-52
- Cajun Spice Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Canning Machine Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Caproic Acid Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Car Canopies Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Card Films Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Ovechkin scores 742nd in Capitals' 4-3 win over Blue Jackets
- Middle Tennessee routs Bethune-Cookman 71-51, forces 20 TOs
- Cardiology PACS Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Cardiopulmonary Bypass System Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Carton Display Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Carton Folding And Gluing Machine Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- No. 14 Alabama pulls away 104-88 over South Dakota State
- Moore, Banchero help No. 9 Duke top Army 82-56 in home debut
- Carton Form Fill Seal Machine Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Agbaji scores 25 points, No. 3 Kansas beats Tarleton 88-62
- OAS assembly condemns Nicaragua's election as 'not free'
- Carton Serialization Machine Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Liddell scores 29, No. 17 Ohio State struggles past Niagara
- Moore's late run helps Oakland knock off Oklahoma St. 56-55
- Case Coders Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- No. 1 South Carolina cruises to 72-41 win over South Dakota
- Case Packing Machines Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Garland scores 21 points, Cavaliers rout Pistons 98-78
- Cash Management Supplies Packaging Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Hill's free throws lift Presbyterian past VMI in OT, 73-72
- Scott leads E. Michigan past Illinois St. 103-98 in 2OT
- Murray's 25 points spark Iowa in 89-57 romp past Kansas City
- Ridder breaks Cincinnati TD record, No. 2 Bearcats beat USF
- Casted Automotive Components Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Nance sparks Northwestern to 95-60 victory over High Point
- Texas Tech overwhelms Grambling in second half, wins 88-62
- Phillips leads UNC Wilmington past Guilford 77-68
- Vaughn scores 23 to lead Rider over CSU 81-69
- Jones, Manon lead Cornell past Lafayette 90-85
- Cathodic Protection Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- CCTV Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Days, Eason each score 17, lead LSU over Texas State 84-59
- Ceiling Cassettes Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Celery Juice Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Cell Culture Sampling Devices Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Williams leads Wake Forest over W. Carolina 87-75
- Kalscheur, Brockington help Iowa St. defeat Oregon St. 60-50
- Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
- Cell Separation Beads Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Cesium Salts Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Cheek Implants Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- No. 10 Kentucky routs Robert Morris 100-60 in home opener
- Flyers rally in 3rd period to beat Hurricanes 2-1
- UNC Greensboro tops N. Kentucky 70-69 in OT
- Child Resistant Bottles Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Cozens scores 2, Sabres snap skid with 3-2 win over Oilers
- Scruggs scores 23 to carry Xavier over Kent State 73-59
- Louisiana Tech holds off Jackson State 70-68
- No. 22 Auburn finds footing in 2nd half in 93-65 victory
- Wilkins lifts Longwood past Virginia-Lynchburg 80-46
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Child Resistant Foil Packaging Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- TSMC founder leverages Taiwan’s chipmaking prowess to lobby for CPTPP bid
- Oduro scores 20 to carry George Mason over Penn 87-66
- EXPLAINER: Conservatorships and how Britney Spears was freed
- Chipboard Box Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Meeks leads College of Charleston over Lipscomb 86-77
- Ivey, Edey help No. 7 Purdue steamroll Indiana State 92-67
- Bridges, Ball lead Hornets past Walker, Knicks 104-96
- Chip-On-Flex Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Palermo leads UALR over Champion Christian College 115-51
- Chocolate wrapping films Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Taylor scores 18 to lead Butler over Cent. Arkansas 85-53
- Trail Blazers get first road win, beating Rockets 104-92
- Cholesterol Monitors Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Saint Louis breezes to 86-44 victory over Eastern Illinois
- Young lifts Charlotte over South Carolina Upstate 76-64
- With Giannis scratched, Celtics beat Bucks 122-113 in OT
- Va. Tech wins fourth straight against Navy
- Chronic Disease Management Services Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Chronic Phase Markers Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Booker, Paul, Crowder help Suns dominate Grizzlies, 119-94
- Walker scores 23 to lift UAB past Morehead St. 85-71
- Clamshell Labelling Machines Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Arizona's big men power Wildcats past Vaqueros 104-50
- Collapsible Metal Tubes Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Color Concentrates Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Aimaq carries Utah Valley over Antelope Valley 82-48
- Sullivan, Wright lead Marist past Columbia 82-67
- Clear Barrier Films Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Cluster Packaging for Beer Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Cocoa Liquor Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Cotton scores 23 to lift Yale over UMass 91-71
- Sasser scores 26, No. 15 Houston beats Rice 79-46
- Coalescing Agents Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Coding Foils & Tapes Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Bryce McGowens goes off for 29 as Nebraska rallies, 74-65
- Cognitive Security Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Coated Recycled Boxboard Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Ouedraogo lifts Grand Canyon past North Florida 65-51
- Cocoa Butter Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Diggs lifts Bowling Green over Ohio Wesleyan 101-60
- Carius leads W. Illinois over Culver-Stockton 91-69
- Dozens of armed farmers reject ruling on Mexico land dispute
- Combined Cooling Heat and Power Plant Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Jones scores 22 to lift S. Illinois past Austin Peay 73-55
- Commercial Deodorizers Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Porzingis, Doncic lead Mavericks in rout over Spurs, 123-109
- No. 8 Baylor celebrates title, beats Incarnate Word 87-60
- Commercial Turboprop Aircrafts Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Kinsey scores 22 to lift Marshall over Wright St. 96-88
- Commercial Vehicle Brake Chambers Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Apple supplier Foxconn cautious on 2022 revenue outlook
- Buchanan scores 17 to lead Manhattan over Fordham 66-60
- Today in History
- Suggs, Newton carry East Carolina past Canisius 83-71
- Commodity Supply Chain Management Solution Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Commercial Vehicle Foundation Brakes Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Competent Cells Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Johnson lifts Chicago State past SIU-Edwardsville 67-56
- Morsell leads Marquette over New Hampshire 75-70
- Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
- Composite IBCs Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Dort's late layup gives Thunder comeback win over Kings
- Anderson, Idaho fend off feisty DIII George Fox 95-85
- With Dems' prized bill at stake, a numbers game looms ahead
- Compression Veterinary Bandages Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Diarra, Texas A&M beat Abilene Christian 81-80 in 2OT
- SE Louisiana routs Southeastern Baptist 128-58
- No. 11 Illinois easily tops Arkansas State 92-53
- Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Flames 2-1
- Oral Roberts beats Southwestern Christian 121-50
- Compressor Control System Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Barcello scores 17 to lead BYU over San Diego St. 66-60
- Hitt scores 17 to carry Ottawa (AZ) past Denver 72-71
- Davis scores 26 as No. 19 North Carolina holds off Brown
- Princeton rallies past S. Carolina in Asheville Championship
- Washington St. pulls away in second half, tops Seattle 79-61
- Strome, Fleury lead Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Coyotes
- Ovechkin gets 742nd career goal, Capitals beat Blue Jackets
- Honduran president says his country stands with Taiwan
- Reese's 23 points leads No. 4 Maryland over Villanova 88-67
- Schofield scores 29, Dixie State tops Southern Utah 83-76
- Harden has 39 points, 12 assists, Nets top Pelicans 120-112
- Boise State slugs its way past Wyoming, earns 23-13 win
- Fisher double-double lifts Pepperdine over Idaho St. 65-60
- Schröder scores 38 points, Celtics beat 122-113 in OT
- Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases
- No. 14 Oregon State opens with 82-52 victory over LMU
- No. 22 Arizona tops No. 6 Louisville in OT
- Pipes, hot-shooting Santa Clara beat Stanford 88-72
- Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets past Hawks 105-96
- Brown scores 16 to lead San Diego over Nevada 75-68
- Roddy leads Colorado St. past UAPB 91-71
- Gordon leads Nicholls St. past Carver College 120-52
- Beckton Jr. carries American over William & Mary 74-62
- Briddell leads D-III Salisbury over Delaware St. 91-78
- No. 13 Oregon makes half of shots for 86-63 win over SMU
- Towns, Wolves thrash Lakers 107-83 to snap 6-game skid
- Mitchell leads Rhode Island past Bryant 83-64
- Robinson's double-double propels Fresno St. past LIU 84-60
- Fotu carries Saint Mary's (Calif.) over Texas Southern 67-58
- Ruffin leads Portland St. past Evergreen State 100-44
- Time to move past Beijing's unrighteous indignation over Taiwan
- No. 2 UCLA shakes off No. 4 Villanova in OT, 86-77
- Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Warriors beat Bulls 119-93
- Africa's 'Great Green Wall' shifts focus to hold off desert
- AP Week in Pictures: Global
- Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
- NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- BC-GLF--Houston Open Scores
- No. 2 UCLA rallies to beat No. 4 Villanova 86-77
- Gang allows fuel to flow in Haiti -- but just for a week
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Taiwan’s literary figures gather at Golden Book Award ceremony
- Hong Kong authorities deny visa to Economist journalist
- Taiwan to allow mixed vaccinations during 15th round
- 7 Cambodians die after drinking alcohol disinfectant
- Diplomatic corps cleans up beach to show care for Taiwan
- Israeli couple arrested in Turkey on espionage charges
- Italian city opens Chinese dissident art show despite pressure from Beijing
- New Delhi closes schools for a week over toxic smog
- Border crisis: Baltics and Poland blame Belarus
- Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast
- Police: India rebels kill 5 troops, 2 others in border state
- Daughter of Philippine President Duterte files candidacy for vice president
- Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
- Crowl, Wisconsin smash Green Bay after honoring Ryan
- Taiwan, Indonesia cooperate to arrest 48-member fraud ring
- Italian city defies China, opens exhibit by dissident artist
- Anti-racism activists stage demo against Dutch 'Black Pete'
- Inside DNC chair's 'challenging' bid to avert midterm defeat
- Inside DNC chair's 'challenging' bid to avert midterm defeat
- Britney Spears got all to agree she needed to be freed
- Arbery trial: Grim photos, police testimony dominate Week 1
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Lions, tigers and an unbearable year at Jack Hanna's zoo
- Damp Jersey Shore town ponders a fix for 'sunny day' floods
- Uno shines on home ice at NHK Trophy, Zhou 2nd
- Hansen, Laporta share lead at Dubai Championship
- ATP World Tour Stockholm Open Results
- History-making Winsome Sears ready to work in Virginia
- Biden bill would give local news outlets 'shot in the arm'
- Kontaveit, Muguruza post wins at WTA Finals in Mexico
- Harris ends France trip with flowers for 2015 attack victims
- Duterte's daughter to run for VP with ex-dictator's son
- South Africa 30, Scotland 15
- Argentina 37, Italy 16
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- German Standings
- Merkel calls on all to get shots to avoid bad virus winter
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- SPHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena
- Pulisic sparks US over Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying
- Roadside bomb kills 2 policemen in northwestern Pakistan
- Parkland activists heal over years while pushing gun reform
- South Africa subdues spirited Scotland to win 30-15
- Blast on bus in Afghan capital kills 1 person, wounds 5
- Scores evacuated in fire at Indonesia's largest oil refinery
- Husband of woman detained in Iran ends 21-day hunger strike
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Argentina ends 7-match losing run beating Italy 37-16
- Mizuki Hashimoto rallies to win Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific
- Carnival Cruises to resume Alabama operations March 5
- Bills running back Moss cleared from concussion protocol
- Woman wanted for trespassing near Bronx Zoo lion exhibit
- SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit
- Italy loses 3 more players ahead of final qualifier
- Indian brothers win Children's Peace Prize for waste project
- Prize-winning 1619 Project now coming out in book form
- 2 boys killed, 2 men injured in Richmond shooting
- BC-GLF--Dubai Championship Scores
- Ireland 29, New Zealand 20
- IS-linked group kills Nigerian general, destroys buildings
- Striking Deere & Co. workers prepare to vote on 3rd contract
- More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain
- Vienna to start vaccinating young kids in pilot project
- EXPLAINER: Did Rittenhouse lawyers do enough to prevail?
- American Tommy Paul wins 1st ATP title at Stockholm Open
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Slovenian skier Slokar wins parallel event for 1st World Cup
- Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC
- Spain hosts Ibrahimovic's Sweden with WCup spot at stake
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Government-allied forces leave Yemeni city, rebels re-enter
- Japan 38, Portugal 25
- Browns activate LB Owusu-Koramoah, release DT Billings
- Polish, Israeli govts condemn antisemitic display in Poland
- Sudanese rally against army tightening grip on power; 5 dead
- England 32, Australia 15
- Syrian airline suspends Belarus flights over migrant crisis
- Governments at the U.N. climate summit have adopted a deal after making a compromise on coal
- Russia’s COVID-19 deaths set daily record
- Sinema's shift: 'Prada socialist' to corporate donor magnet
- England tops Australia 32-15 for 8th straight win over rival
- F1 Grande Premio do Brasil Lineup
- Wesley, Goodwin propel Notre Dame past CS Northridge 68-52
- Maine hands struggling UMass 35-10 loss
- Southern hangs on for 73-70 win over Tulane
- Ireland knocks over the All Blacks again 29-20
- Sanogo scores 20, No. 24 UConn beats Coppin St 89-54
- Two in a row: Erin Jackson wins another speedskating gold
- Canada 24, Belgium 0
- AVIV Dubai Championship Par Scores
- AVIV Dubai Championship Scores
- Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter died of twisted intestine
- EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard
- Polish police find body of young Syrian near Belarus border
- Windham scores 14 to lift Ball State over Omaha 73-69
- Schmoke kicks five field goals, Saint Francis tops Merrimack
- Lehigh earns its 2nd straight win, tops Georgetown, 23-9
- Chisholm with 5 TDs, Dayton upends Davison 38-29
- Steelers promote WR Sims to active roster as Claypool sits
- Hillmon, No. 11 Michigan women cruise past St. Francis
- Packers' Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks
- Muskett, Monmouth overwhelm Robert Morris 44-7
- Nigeria a point from playoffs in World Cup qualifying
- Shampklin powers Harvard to 23-7 victory over Pennsylvania
- North Dakota State claims 10th Missouri Valley championship
- Young, Williams, No. 3 Alabama romp over New Mexico St 59-3
- Rutgers rallies in second half to defeat Merrimack 48-35
- Bottas ahead of Verstappen in Brazil, Hamilton to start 10th
- Brescia shines in 2nd collegiate start for Colgate
- Nimz, Washington lead Valparaiso past Butler 47-3
- McCray leads Sacred Heart to 27-0 romp over Wagner
- Good COP, bad COP? Takeaways from the new UN climate deal
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Funk, Obinna lead Saint Joseph's past Mount St Mary's 80-60
- Python hitches sailboat ride from Florida Keys to mainland
- Cunningham's 5 TDs lead Louisville's 41-3 rout of Syracuse
- Rogers, Mississippi State rally past No. 16 Auburn 43-34
- Cowboys activate WR Gallup, DT Hill; K Hajrullahu filling in
- Titans place 7-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones on IR
- Jackson reflective as Louisville retires his No. 8 jersey
- Mordecai, Siggers lead SMU, Mustangs romp past UCF, 55-28
- Linebacker Murray activated off injured reserve by Chargers
- Junior Joseph leads Iona past Harvard 90-87 in OT
- Grant scores 20 to carry Miami (Ohio) over Lamar 104-75
- Schmid, Sam Houston earn berth, top E. Kentucky 42-28
- Duquesne takes see-saw affair beating C. Connecticut 31-27
- North Carolina Central runs for 6 TDs, tramples Howard 45-27
- Salukis beat Indiana State to stay in thick of MVFC race
- Pelican Women's Championship Par Scores
- Pelican Women's Championship Scores
- Nelson leads St. Thomas (MN) past St. Francis (BKN) 91-73
- Duffey's late touchdown lifts Hampton over Campbell
- Clemson QB struggles continue in 44-7 win over UConn
- Uguak leads Loyola Chicago over Florida Gulf Coast 89-77
- Davis leads Jacksonville past NC A&T 63-54
- WTA Finals Results
- As much as American players want wins, they crave respect
- Ayala, Russell lead No. 21 Terrapins past Vermont 68-57
- Florida rallies to beat Samford 70-52 in Swamp shootout
- Rays trade INF Brosseau to Brewers for minor league pitcher
- Netherlands squanders 2-goal lead, draws 2-2 at Montenegro
- The Latest: EU executive says COP26 agreement a good start
- Green hits 5 3s, UCF holds off Miami 95-89
- UT Martin wins 9th straight, runs over Tennessee Tech 42-3
- Lewis leads Delaware State rally past Norfolk State, 28-26
- Mbappe hits 4 as France routs Kazakhstan 8-0 to reach WCup
- Vanover, No. 16 Arkansas use big run to beat Gardner-Webb
- Seabron free throws lift NC State past Colgate, 77-74
- Hill, Smith power Rhode Island past New Hampshire 28-3
- Scottsdale police investigating school board president
- Day, pass defense lift Marist over Presbyterian 57-32
- Protest erupts in Dutch city on 1st night of new lockdown
- Adams leads The Citadel past Wofford 45-44 in OT
- Brazilian Results
- Howard runs for four TDs, Dartmouth beats Cornell 41-7
- Brazilian Standings
- Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson tied for lead in low-scoring LPGA
- Venezuelans crossing into Colombia for coronavirus vaccines
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- France, Belgium win to reach World Cup; Dutch slip to draw
- Rams receivers in flux: Woods tears ACL, Beckham practices
- Mansell accounts for two TDs in Abilene Christian victory
- Eckhaus leads Bryant in 52-7 pasting of Long Island
- Dialysis Equipment Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement
- Federal court rejects Oklahoma death row inmates appeal
- Die Cut Support Pads Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Murray State romps to 28-10 win over Southeast Missouri St
- Harrell's pick-6 helps N.C. A&T beat S.C. State 27-17
- Cobb's interception return ices Appalachian State's 31-7 win
- US, China trade Taiwan warnings ahead of Biden-Xi summit
- Sluka, Fuller lead Holy Cross past Fordham 52-24
- Champagnie scores 22 as St. John's tops St. Peter's 91-70
- Sam Huff, the Hall of Fame linebacker who helped the New York Giants reach six NFL title games, died Saturday at 87
- Rising throws 2 TDs, Utah pushes past Arizona 38-29
- Georgia State's late stop saves 42-40 win vs. No. 22 Coastal
- Hail Mary alert, South Dakota beats SDSU 23-20 on final play
- Smith's 3 first-half TDs spark Princeton past Yale, 35-20
- Mercer edges Chattanooga, keeps pace in Southern Conference
- McNamara, No. 9 Michigan rally past No. 23 Penn State 21-17
- Endoscope Protective Barriers Covers Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Belgium books World Cup ticket with 3-1 win over Estonia
- Endoscopic Closure Systems Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Scheffler steady at the end to build 1-shot lead in Houston
- ECU breaks up conversion pass to win in overtime vs. Memphis
- Alcaraz beats Korda in straight sets to win Next Gen Finals
- Mississippi Valley State battles past Alabama State 44-31
- Bethune-Cookman breezes past Grambling 31-14
- Energy Portfolio Management Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- 8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open Scores
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open Par Scores
- Enterprise A2P SMS Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Foster scores 16 to lift Howard over Bradley 76-64
- Enterprise Feedback Management Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Envelope Paper Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Equine Operating Tables Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Furman, Wilson hold off VMI late, earns a 37-31 victory
- Jim Furyk moves into position to win Schwab Cup
- Equipment cases Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Ellis passes for 2 TDs in Austin Peay's 36-7 victory
- Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores
- Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores
- Mancuso accounts for 5 TDs, Richmond routs Delaware 51-27
- Army overwhelms Bucknell 63-10, becomes bowl eligible
- Styles scores 21 to carry UMES over Bryn Athyn 91-42
- Marchand scores twice, Bruins end Devils 3-game win streak
- Shepherd leads Kennesaw St. to 28-24 comeback at N. Alabama
- Ratke kicks 6 FGs, breaks two NCAA marks in Dukes' 32-22 win
- Montana defense dominates Northern Arizona 30-3
- Ray scores 12 to lead La Salle over Albany 67-64
- Villanova downs Stony Brook 33-14 behind Smith's 3 TDs
- Southern hangs on for 73-70 win over Tulane
- St. Hilaire leads New Orleans past Spring Hill 79-41
- Mellott's late TD run gets Montana State past Idaho 20-13
- Missouri rides Badie to victory over South Carolina
- Shelley rallies Missouri State past Northern Iowa 34-27
- 3 snow leopards with COVID-19 die at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
- MATCHDAY: Ronaldo looks to secure Portugal's WCup spot
- White's 2 TDs helps Georgia Southern beat Texas State 38-30
- Glass, Alabama A&M rally to beat Texas Southern, 52-46
- Battle among Ecuador prison gangs kills at least 68 inmates
- Martin scores 17 to lift Florida Atlantic past Warner 78-56
- 49ers seek 5th straight win over NFC West rival Rams
- Rams, 49ers head into 1st meeting off tough losses
- 1 dead, 12 injured in apparent gas explosion in Mexico City
- Barfield forces key fumble as Alcorn State tops Prairie View
- Australia looks to reignite WCup campaign against China
- Tucker carries College of Charleston past Loyola (Md.) 79-72
- John Artis, co-defendant of 'Hurricane' Carter, dies at 75
- Williams runs for 266 yards, 3 TDs in UNLV's win over Hawaii
- Roethlisberger out for Steelers after going on COVID list
- Burmeister's 3TDs send Virginia Tech past Duke 48-17
- Tulsa tops Tulane 20-13 in OT on Brooks touchdown
- North Dakota wins defensive battle with Illinois State 14-7
- Vattiato, Pettaway lead Middle Tennessee over FIU 50-10
- McCadden lifts Georgia Southern past South Florida 53-41
- Charleston Southern takes Gardner-Webb 32-24 in double OT
- Samuels scores 23 to carry Dartmouth past Georgetown 69-60
- Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record
- Curry carries UT Martin past Miami-Hamilton 94-66
- McKay throws Florida A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 37-7
- Thorne, Walker help No. 8 Michigan State beat Maryland 40-21
- Huffman carries Jacksonville State past Alabama A&M 70-47
- UTSA escapes upset, rallying to beat Southern Miss 27-17
- Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Digital Inverter Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Louisiana Tech outlasts Charlotte 42-32, snaps 5-game skid
- Gordon carries Nicholls St. past Carver College 101-44
- Digital Printing Paper Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Saylors rushes for 266 yards, ETSU tops W. Carolina 56-35
- Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Franklin scores 23 to lead UIC past Valparaiso 74-70 in OT
- Brown runs for 185 yards, leads Incarnate Word over Nicholls
- Aune, Mooney's late FG help North Texas beat UTEP 20-17
- Digital Writing Instruments Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Steelers not getting ahead of themselves against 0-8 Lions
- Witherspoon feeds Elon with 2 TDs in 37-14 win over Towson
- Rucker carries Army past Hartford 86-79
- President thanks Enes Kanter for 'standing with Taiwan'
- Digitizer Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Surging Steelers look to keep woeful Detroit winless
- Hightower 3 lifts Winthrop past Mercer 88-85 in OT
- Council carries Wichita State past South Alabama 64-58
- Chacín agrees to $1.25M deal to stay with Rockies
- Cooper's 3 TD passes help Jacksonville St beat Lamar 38-7
- Dimethyl Carbonate Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Jets activate P Mann, OL McDermott; OL Edoga placed on IR
- Rice kicks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic, 30-16
- Direct Thermal Printing Films Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Late stops let No. 19 Iowa beat Minnesota 27-22, keep Floyd
- Disc Top Caps Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Discrete Analyzers Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Green throws for 3 TDs, Columbia beats Brown 23-17
- Barthelemy's 20 points leads Colorado past New Mexico 87-76
- Robert Hight tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA season finale
- Lewis leads No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette past Troy, 35-21
- Tyler Herro scores 27 points, Heat hold off Jazz 111-105
- Badie comes up big as Missouri beats South Carolina
- German politicians urge help for Belarus border migrants
- Hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87
- 4 people killed in plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island
- Travis sparks late rally as Florida State beats Miami 31-28
- Rutgers on cusp of bowl-eligibility after win at Indiana
- Molinar scores 16, Mississippi State stymies Montana 86-49
- Dispensing Sprayers Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Chambers rattles home folks, McNeese dumps Houston Baptist
- Display Panel Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Disposable Insulin-Delivery Device Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Disposable Plastic Pallet Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Distal Embolic Filters Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- DNA Sequencing Services Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- COP26 agrees deal aimed at averting climate catastrophe, after late drama
- DNA Synthesis Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Oregon State beats Stanford, 35-14, to become bowl eligible
- Cash's interception seals UAB's 21-14 upset of Marshall
- Morales 20 points spark Wagner in 58-44 upset win at VCU
- Dinwiddie, Harrell lead Wizards to their fourth straight win
- Allen's big day helps No. 20 Wisconsin rip Northwestern 35-7
- Doyen Style Pouches Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- USC holds off Temple in second half for 76-71 victory
- Arkansas State stages late rally to snap eight-game skid
- Cooks scores 29 to carry Hofstra past Duquesne 73-63
- Drain Cleaning Equipment Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Sears leads Ohio to 67-56 victory over Cleveland State
- Weber St. smokes Southern Utah 62-0 in its Big Sky farewell
- Australian defense minister pledges to follow US lead in defending Taiwan
- DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Shumate lifts Toledo past Detroit 81-73
- DePaul tops Cent. Michigan 99-66
- Hodge carries James Madison over Old Dominion 58-53
- Cooks scores 29 to carry Hofstra past Duquesne 73-63
- Williams leads E. Kentucky past Milwaukee 77-71
- Drone Delivery Services Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- O'Hearn scores 23 to lead NJIT past Lehigh 73-56
- Drop Sealers Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Hamilton, Nuga lead UNLV over California 55-52
- Cincinnati turns back Georgia 73-68, Koval makes key 3
- Droplet Separator Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Dropper Caps Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Biden and China's Xi will hold virtual meeting on Monday
- Mosley carries Missouri St. past Alabama St. 78-60
- Dry Mixes Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Dry Sweeteners Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Byrd sets records in Morehead State's win over Stetson
- Dual Balloon Angioplasty Catheter Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Loyola Marymount defeats Arizona Christian 74-67
- Dual Chamber Dispensing Bottles Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Bryant Jr. lifts Norfolk St. past Tennessee St. 66-59
- Garvin scores 20 to lift Hampton over Regent 70-56
- Duckweed Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Panarin, Kreider score 2 each. Rangers beat Blue Jackets 5-3
- Southeastern Louisiana rolls past Northwestern State, 56-28
- Pelicans beat Grizzlies 112-101 to snap 9-game losing streak
- Duct Fans Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Point's breakaway OT goal gives Bolts win over Panthers, 3-2
- Dumbwaiter Lifts Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- DWDM System Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Bates, Nolley lead No. 12 Memphis to easy win vs. NC Central
- Dyslexia Treatments Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- E-Bike Accessories Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Texas Tech's 62-yard FG on final play beats Iowa State 41-38
- Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113
- Freeman, Castaneda carry Akron past Point Park 102-46
- Papas scores 22 to lift Monmouth over Towson 79-71
- Edge Protector Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Haener's 3 TDs, rugged defense lead Fresno State victory
- Nelson Jr., Painter lead Delaware past Siena 83-63
- Edible and Soluble Films Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Stroud throws 5 TD passes, No. 6 Ohio State routs Purdue
- eDiscovery solution Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Olison lifts Youngstown St. past SE Missouri 97-79
- Jerami Grant scores 24 points, Pistons beat Raptors 127-121
- Larkin's 2nd goal gives Red Wings 3-2 OT win over Canadiens
- Elastic Laminates Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Batherson scores twice, Senators beat Penguins 6-3
- Electric Stacker Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Electric Vehicle Battery Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Electrical Sub Panels Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Electro Optical System Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Harris leads Butler past Troy 70-59
- Moore lifts Houston Baptist over Barclay 122-44
- Faison, Blunt lift UMass Lowell over Dayton 59-58
- U.S. will open talks with Japan on import steel, aluminum tariffs
- Rielly's late goal lifts Maple Leafs to 5-4 win over Sabres
- Daniels' record TD pass leads Air Force past Colorado State
- Smith's late goal lifts Hurricanes past Blues
- ‘Hang Lung X HKYWCA "Love•No•Limit" Dementia Friendly Program ─ Community Inclusion Day’ Concludes with Great Success
- Electronic Dictionary Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Electrophotography Printing For Packaging Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Embedded Business Intelligence Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Emmental Cheese Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- End Caps Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- No. 9 Duke, down early, holds off Campbell for 67-56 win
- No. 6 Michigan rolls past Prairie View A&M 77-49
- Endocrine Peptides Test Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Josi has 2 goals, 2 assists as Predators beat Coyotes 4-1
- Five Stars score in 1st regulation win, 5-2 over Flyers
- Garland, Cavs erase 19-point deficit to beat Celtics 91-89
- Ohlsen kicks 41-yard FG to get Cal Poly past Idaho St. 32-29
- Sanders, Wideman help Jackson St. rally, beat Southern 21-17
- Scheifele scores in OT, Jets beat Kings 3-2
- Today in History
- Coan's 3 TD throws lead No. 7 Notre Dame past Virginia 28-3
- Barriere rallies Eagles to 38-20 victory over UC Davis
- White rushes for 2 TDs, Arizona State drops Washington 35-30
- Levis helps Kentucky jump out early, beat Vanderbilt 34-17
- No. 12 Ole Miss beats No. 11 Texas A&M 29-19 with defense
- Welp scores 11 to lead UC Irvine over Boise State 58-50
- Paula Badosa qualifies to last 4 at WTA Finals
- Allen scores 16 to lead New Mexico State past UTEP 77-71
- No. 1 Gonzaga beats No. 5 Texas with Mark Few back at helm
- Putin says West, not Belarus, root cause of migrant crisis on border
- Girard has goal and 3 assists to help Avs over Sharks, 6-2
- Carlson scores 21 to help Utah beat Sacramento State 89-56
- Defense propels opportunistic Arkansas past LSU 16-13 in OT
- Germany pays tribute to soldiers, civilians killed in war
- AstraZeneca starts to make modest profit from COVID-19 vaccine
- Kansas snaps losing skid and stuns Texas 57-56 in OT
- Jaylen Warren, No. 10 Oklahoma State roll past TCU, 63-17
- O’Hara, Dunniway lead Sacramento St. over Portland St. 49-20
- Self, Stephen F. Austin beat Central Arkansas 27-14
- Hartman, Ellison help No. 13 Wake Forest top No. 21 NC State
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: Florida's Jones throws 7 TDs
- Mazda wins final race in IMSA and Action Express takes title
- Clippers rout Wolves 129-102 for 7th straight victory
- Taiwan reports eight imported COVID cases
- Timme scores 37 as No. 1 Gonzaga beats No. 5 Texas 86-74
- David Benavídez stops Kyrone Davis with TKO in 7th round
- Think tank director says US must do more to prevent Taiwan Strait conflict
- Kannely-Robles, Tracy help Dixie St. top Fort Lewis 62-21
- Pitlick scores 1st 3 NHL goals, Wild beat Kraken 4-2
- UCLA rallies in second half for 44-20 victory over Colorado
- Marchessault, Dadonov get two each; Knights top Canucks, 7-4
- No. 18 Baylor beats No. 4 Oklahoma 27-14 to end streak
- Araiza, No. 22 San Diego State beat Nevada 23-21
- As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act
- 'Europe's last dictator' raises the stakes with the West
- Bulgaria goes back to the poll in bid to end deadlock
- Higgins leads CS Bakersfield past Life Pacific 85-60
- California Baptist routs Mississippi Valley St. 95-66
- Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
- Morales scores 20 to carry Wagner past VCU 58-44
- Robertson scores 19 to lead Portland past Alcorn St. 62-58
- UK: Counterterror police investigating taxi explosion outside Liverpool hospital
- BC-GLF--Houston Open Scores
- Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers
- Brown scores 29 to lead Murray St. over Bellarmine 78-59
- Elame leads Texas-Arlington past Mary Hardin-Baylor 104-75
- No. 5 Oregon downs Washington State 38-24 with big 2nd half
- Northwestern St. routs Champion Christian College 91-62
- Nwaokorie leads UC San Diego past George Washington 75-55
- Coleman scores 21 to carry Hawaii past Pacific 73-61
- Thailand: Protesters march on German embassy, demanding reforms from absent king
- Smog chokes Indian capital as air pollution levels soar
- Taiwan president 'unafraid' of going through with upcoming 4-in-1 referendum
- Officials say Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and will not attend Remembrance Sunday service in London
- Fire in COVID hospital kills 3 in Bulgaria
- Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
- Greece's Gelaouzos wins first post-pandemic Athens Marathon
- Libyan media say Seif al-Islam, son of late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, will run for president in next month's election
- Pope: Don't judge the poor, often victims of injustice
- Japan’s former princess leaves for US with commoner husband
- Rights group: Israeli settler violence tool to seize land
- Taiwan’s Shifen Waterfall now wheelchair-accessible
- ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Singles Results
- Pakistan frees 20 Indian fishermen, hundreds yet in prison
- Pope to politicians: Be courageous, show vision on climate
- New Taipei opens nation’s first surfing education park on north coast
- 102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska
- In long-awaited move, Kuwait's emir pardons dissidents
- Queen sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday service
- Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
- Italian city defies China, opens exhibit by dissident artist
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Jon Rahm withdraws from DP World Tour Championship
- Man injured when falling off Berlin's Holocaust Memorial
- White House to host 1st summit of tribal nations since 2016
- 2 migrants killed, 19 injured in van crash in Serbia
- US Catholic bishops may dodge rebuke of Biden over abortion
- France 41, Georgia 15
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions
- Rossi retires with 10th-place finish in last MotoGP race
- France beats Georgia 41-15; Penaud and Mauvaka grab 2 tries
- Dane Hansen wins Dubai Championship, 2nd European Tour win
- Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated
- UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming
- Residents seek role in federal probe into Minneapolis police
- Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes
- Defender Sands added to US roster for qualifier vs Jamaica
- Lawyer: Man charged in scam missed court because he's dead
- Dubai Air Show opens to industry on the mend amid COVID-19
- Spain summons Cuban envoy after media credentials revoked
- Al-Jazeera says bureau chief detained by Sudanese forces
- Escape attempt with bedsheets thwarted at Paris prison
- Polish PM mulls asking NATO to hold talks amid border crisis
- 3 injured as Thai protesters rally for reform of monarchy
- Former Japanese Princess Mako arrives in New York with husband
- Italian Coast Guard rescues 550 migrants from stormy seas
- Skier Hirschbühl leads Austrian 1-2 at WCup parallel race
- Wales 38, Fiji 23
- Australia beats New Zealand by 8 wickets to win T20 World Cup
- BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance
- Twenty20 World Cup Champions
- Kaiser Permanente, unions reach labor deal to avert strike
- Rams, 49ers get different results from offseason QB moves
- Japan's former princess leaves for US with commoner husband
- Disney’s 'Eternals' tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend
- MATCHDAY: Italy's World Cup spot on the line in group finale
- Toyota to switch to GR Supra in NHRA Funny Car competition
- Wales overcome 14-man Fiji with flattering 38-23 win
- Baltimore police officer shoots suspect in three shootings
- BC-GLF--Dubai Championship Scores
- F1 Grande Premio do Brasil Results
- Troopers faulted in truck-bicyclists crash case in Nevada
- POLL ALERT: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in AP Top 25; Sooners slip 8 spots to No. 12 after 1st loss
- 1969 heist solved after man's 'unassuming' life in hiding
- State TV: 2 strong quakes jolt southern Iran, 1 dead
- Flick extends winning start as Germany beats Armenia
- Former Iran hostage buried in Kentucky veterans cemetery
- Egypt announces clinical trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine
- No. 24 Virginia Tech women sail past George Mason 81-52
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Ognacevic carries Lipscomb past Loyola (MD) 70-65
- Man sets himself on fire to protest court verdict in Iran
- Yetna scores 15 to lift Seton Hall past Yale 80-44
- Texas Tech becomes bowl eligible amid coaching transition
- US, France discuss Russian military activity in Ukraine
- UK's Johnson: Climate deal sounds 'death knell' for coal
- WTA CEO calls for investigation of China assault allegation
- Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of Libya
- White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week
- No. 18 Tennessee rolls over East Tennessee St 94-62
- Own-goal gives Croatia a World Cup spot at Russia's expense
- Israel approves coronavirus vaccines for younger children
- AVIV Dubai Championship Scores
- AVIV Dubai Championship Par Scores
- Hamilton ends 'hardest weekend' with stunning win in Brazil
- Amos scores 26 to lift Binghamton over Sacred Heart 72-60
- Champion race car driver, top instructor Bob Bondurant dies
- Bueckers scores career-high 34, No. 2 UConn beats Arkansas
- Signs abounded that deadly Ecuador prison attack was coming
- No. 17 Georgia Tech women pull away from Belmont 58-45
- Mikulasikova paces No. 17 Ohio State women to 86-48 win
- Kosovo governing party loses capital in runoff mayoral vote
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Extremist attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 20
- Florida ends 7-game skid vs FSU, dedicates win to Johnson
- Banks lifts Chattanooga over UNC Asheville 75-45
- Dingle scores 24 to lift Penn past Bucknell 73-68
- No. 5 NC State women top Florida; coach Moore gets 750th win
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Neese scores 20 to lift Indiana St. over DIII Hanover 90-49
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open Scores
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open Par Scores
- Wilbur Smith, prolific author of adventure tales, dies at 88
- EXPLAINER: What is the defense strategy in Arbery killing?
- WTA Finals Results
- Texas A&M has 5 in double digits to win 3rd straight, 86-65
- Ertel scores 20 to carry UAB past DIII-level Rhodes 98-61
- In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word
- Bibby's 19 lead No. 4 Maryland women to easy win over JMU
- Okafor lifts SE Louisiana past Paul Quinn 77-60
- French film wins top prize at Greece's top film festival
- Ervin scores 29 to carry Elon over Bluefield College 89-72
- Washington worries rusher Chase Young tore ACL in right knee
- Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker
- Jones tosses 3 TDs, Mayfield hurt as Pats beat Browns 45-7
- UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital
- High Purity Lead Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Longwood beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 93-47
- Hemphill scores 14 to carry Drake past South Dakota 99-50
- Mayfield injury, blowout loss ends rough week for Browns
- Pelican Women's Championship Par Scores
- Pelican Women's Championship Scores
- Titans' NFL-best winning streak now 6, edge Saints 23-21
- Prescott, Cowboys back on track with 43-3 rout of Falcons
- Hinged Dispensing Caps Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Hinged Dual Flap Caps Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Home Decor Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Medvedev and Zverev win; Berrettini injured at ATP Finals
- Freidel carries S. Dakota St. over Stephen F. Austin 83-71
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Greek anti-vaxxers insult masked film festival attendees
- USA Basketball sweeps golds at 3x3 FIBA AmeriCup in Miami
- Anti-corruption party holds lead in Bulgaria's elections
- Honeysuckle Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Horizontal Strapping Machine Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Hornbeam Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Taylor's big day, blocked punt lead Colts past Jaguars 23-17
- Hospital Resource Management Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Hot Melt Equipment Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Newton lifts East Carolina over W. Carolina 95-79
- Kokrak rallies with 4 straight birdies and wins Houston Open
- Mar-a-Lago-trespasser deported to China 2 years later
- Household Aluminum Foil Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Hovercraft Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Hybrid Integration Platform Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Hydration Infusers Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Hydrogenerators Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Hydrokinetic Fibre Dressings Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Allen, Bills D dominate White, Jets in 45-17 rout
- Hypervisor Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Brady picked off twice in 1st; Bucs lose to Washington 29-19
- Iaas/Hosting Infrastructure Services Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- New Orleans marks anniversary of 4 girls integrating schools
- Ice Cream Coating Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Jones helps No. 16 Florida State women top Milwaukee 79-42
- Late Serbia goal leaves Ronaldo's Portugal in WCup playoffs
- Imagery Analytics Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Comedy of errors as Steelers, Lions slog to 16-16 tie
- Matharu, No. 25 Texas women jolt third-ranked Stanford 61-56
- Spain edges Sweden 1-0 to qualify for World Cup
- Implant-Borne Prosthetics Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- In store signage Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- In Vitro Diagnostic Substrate Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- In-counter Barcode Scanners Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Oklahoma St. downs Prairie View A&M 72-59
- Saints' mistakes cost chance to make up room in NFC South
- India Molecular Biology Enzymes And Kits & Reagents Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Induction Sealing Machines Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Industrial Barcode Scanners Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Industrial Battery Charger Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Serbia shocks Portugal to join Spain, Croatia at World Cup
- Lawrence, Jaguars' offense struggle again in loss at Indy
- Poland-Belarus border crisis: Iraq to start repatriating citizens
- Industrial Boilers Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Industrial Chemical Packaging Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- MTV EMAs show in Hungary highlights support for LGBTQ people
- List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 10
- Gunmen in Mexico kill family of 5, wound 8-month old baby
- Clark, Warnock lift No. 9 Iowa past Northern Iowa 82-61
- White struggles, Jets defense can't stop Bills in ugly loss
- Industrial Electronics Packaging Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Industrial Elevators Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Industrial Exhaust Systems Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Industrial Fuel Filters Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Nelly Korda overcomes triple bogey to win LPGA in playoff
- Penguins Sidney Crosby makes return against Capitals
- Industrial Hooters Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Industrial Inkjet Printer Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Industrial Linear Accelerator Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Industrial plastic bags Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Unranked Florida beats No. 20 Florida State 71-55
- Langfords, Boston College outlast Fairfield 72-64
- Couisnard, Carter lead South Carolina past W. Kentucky 75-64
- No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallies late to beat Canisius 69-60
- Rudolph's spot start a mixed bag in messy tie with Lions
- Phil wins trophy, Langer wins Schwab Cup, Nelly wins stunner
- Mickelson wins finale; Langer takes 6th Schwab Cup title
- Boeheim scores 23 to help Syracuse beat Drexel 75-60
- Lilly Jr. lifts Brown past Central Connecticut 75-57
- Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him
- Former New Orleans mayor Landrieu to manage Biden's $1T plan
- The Latest: Packers blank Seahawks, retake 1st place in NFC
- Rodgers carries Kennesaw State over Piedmont 81-57
- Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores
- Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores
- Industrial Power Monitoring System Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Industrial Protective Clothing Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Spirit head to NWSL championship with 2-1 win over Reign
- National Public Radio books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46
- Belo carries Montana St. over Rocky Mountain 81-52
- Cousins throws 2 TDs, Vikings bounce back to beat Chargers
- Davidson leads Tennessee Tech over Oakwood 109-68
- Ike scores 21 to lift Wyoming over Ark.-Pine Bluff 85-45
- Industrial Relay Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Industrial Solar Water Heaters Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Industrial Truck Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Infant Positioning Aids Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Inflatable Bags Packaging Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Air pollution killed over 300,000 in EU in 2019 — report
- Leibel, Tomlinson win powerboat world title in Florida Keys
- Inflatable Void Fill System Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Injection Blow Molding Machine Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Injection Molding Containers Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Argentina, Brazil meet in qualifying with eyes on Qatar
- Inkjet Printers Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- In-Mould Label Film Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Matrix MMA Launches New Classes Offering A Wide Variety Of Martial Arts Training Programs
- PROMPERÚ: exports of Peruvian agri-food to Singapore grow by 32.4%
- Young, Watt leave with injuries, Mayfield limps off field
- Davis has 34 points and 15 rebounds, Lakers beat Spurs
- Pope scores 14 to lead Rider past Delaware St. 63-53
- Instant Cake Emulsifier Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Instant Tea Premixes Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Instaprint Camera Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Insulated Thermal Box Liners Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Insulation Films Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- UC Riverside defeats NAIA La Sierra University 72-54
- Insulin Delivery Pens Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Intelligent Rubber Tracks Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Invisible Tapes Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Irrigation Liners Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Capitals sign center Nic Dowd to $3.9M, 3-year extension
- COVID: India opens borders to vaccinated foreign tourists
- Japan's economy contracts on shrinking consumption, exports
- Holmes, No. 8 Indiana women beat No. 13 Kentucky 88-67
- Superman's sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10
- Red Stars head to NWSL championship with 2-0 win over Thorns
- Right-hander Louis Head traded from Rays to Marlins
- Danny Fenster: Myanmar frees jailed US journalist
- Lopsided loss proof Cardinals need Kyler, D-Hop back soon
- NHRA crowns 4 champions in season-finale at Pomona
- PMI Releases New Construction Offering to Address Industry Challenges and Rapid Industrialisation Efforts
- Impossible Marketing is now a PSG a Pre-Approved Vendor for Digital Marketing Solution
- Syrena: Poland's retro electric car rolls back the years
- Kenanga Investment Bank Launches Annual Flagship Fraud Awareness Campaign to Boost Good Governance and ESG Integration
- Chinese media labels Honduran president's Taiwan visit 'dollar diplomacy'
- Pretty Beauty Group introduces LDM® technology to treat and lighten wounds
- With problems all around, Herbert's Bolts take 3rd loss in 4
- China bill including much-needed chips funding stalled in US Congress
- Shell: Dutch government angered over HQ move to UK
- Chinese ambassador warns US about ties with Taiwan ahead of Biden-Xi summit
- No. 25 Texas topples No. 3 Stanford 61-56
- Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return
- Australia beats New Zealand to claim Twenty20 World Cup
- Ox Street Joins Carousell Group as It Sets Sights on the US$10 Billion Sneaker Resale Market in Greater Southeast Asia
- Wilson can't spark Seahawks in his return from finger injury
- Taiwan to see less rain, more droughts and violent typhoons
- Flames shut out Senators 4-0 to snap 3-game skid
- Family attorney says 9-year-old Ezra Blount has died from injuries after being trampled at Astroworld Festival
- Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
- 3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- No. 10 Oregon dominates Dixie State 84-35
- Liverpool taxi blast was 'terrorist incident' — UK police
- Rare November tornadoes hit Connecticut, Rhode Island
- CUHK: The influential academic leader in the world
- Pippen Jr. scores 30, Vanderbilt beats Texas St. 79-60
- Kanter says he is honored by Tsai's gratitude for standing with Taiwan
- Capitals rout Penguins 6-1 in Crosby's return
- 9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush
- EU widens scope of sanctions to target Belarus
- Kevin Durant scores 33 points, Nets beat Thunder 120-96
- Rangers emerge with win over Devils after 7 shootout rounds
- Auburn QB Bo Nix to have season-ending ankle surgery
- 1st batch of Indonesian caregivers to start arriving in Taiwan Wednesday
- AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincy to No. 2; OU falls to 12th
- Coyle, McAvoy lead Bruins to 5-2 win over Canadiens
- No easy street: Broncos falter in 30-13 loss to Eagles
- Taiwanese EV battery maker Teco to expand into Turkey, Indonesia
- Willis, Battle help Minnesota beat Princeton 87-80 in 2OT
- Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak
- Carter scores 17 to lead Northern Iowa over Dubuque 95-58
- Roddy scores 17 to carry Colorado St. past Peru State 88-62
- Oilers' Yamamoto scores in last minute in 5-4 win over Blues
- Oduro scores 22 to carry George Mason past Morgan St. 90-53
- Dallas boy, 9, is youngest of 10 killed at Houston festival
- Grigsby scores 30 to lift Seattle past Idaho St. 77-51
- Kreider scores SO winner, Rangers beat Devils 4-3
- Ohtani tells Japanese press he feels 'down' when Angels lose
- Hawks F De'Andre Hunter out 2 months with wrist injury
- Taiwan's foreign ministry reveals details of recent US congressional delegation
- Osawe scores 20 as UALR beats Arkansas Baptist 91-60
- Winless Lions at least get a tie, 16-16 in rainy Pittsburgh
- Young scores 42 points, Hawks beat Bucks to snap 6-game skid
- Muguruza beats Kontaveit to reach semifinals at WTA Finals
- Philippines: Duterte announces run for Senate in 2022
- NFL Today, Week 10
- Lithuania urges democracies to join its stand for Taiwan amid Chinese economic pressure
- Argentina's opposition scores win in midterm elections
- Jokic has 28 points, Nuggets rout Trail Blazers, 124-95
- Justin Sun Is Invited to 2021 Milken Institute Asia Summit
- Ukraine: NATO alarmed by Russian troop buildup on border
- Zegras leads Ducks past Canucks 5-1 for 7th straight victory
- Today in History
- Democrats push for paid family leave ahead of critical votes
- 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival visual features Chinese name of host city
- Central Bank director says Taiwan will not have stagflation
- Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
- Taiwan likely to open to Thai migrant workers next
- China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
- Social Impact Enterprise Kind Citizen Set to transform pandemic aids and the grey zones
- US-based director Chen Po-yu visualizes Taiwan’s diaspora
- US, Japan launch talks to settle dispute over tariffs on steel, aluminum, firm up economic partnership
- Cambodia reopens 2 weeks early, buoyed by high vaccine rates
- Mahomes' 5 TD passes lead Chiefs past Raiders 41-14
- DeRozan, LaVine in double digits, Bulls end Clippers' streak
- Rozier helps Hornets end Warriors' winning streak at 7
- This Week: Tyson Foods, Walmart, Victoria's Secret earnings
- Taiwan reports 9 imported COVID cases
- Jackson fumbles chance to play hero's role in Raiders debut
- Afghans in Indonesia protest slow UN resettlement process
- Pakistan: Rampant inflation piles on the pressure
- Irish youth party calls for support of Taiwanese participation in UN
- Stephen Curry relishes Cam Newton's return to Panthers
- BC-GLF--Houston Open Scores
- China stock exchange for entrepreneurs launches in Beijing
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores,1st Ld-Writethru
- Expansion team Moana Pasifika to host Super Rugby opener
- Time Magazine advert promotes Taiwan-US Education Initiative
- Taiwan’s Gogoro recognized for its battery swapping platform
- Long COVID treatment now available at Taipei hospitals
- Critics: Greece criminalizes migration, prosecutes helpers
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Azbil to Exhibit Cutting-Edge Automation Technologies and Solutions Online at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)
- 'Long-haired beauty' imbibing with CECC director revealed to be under investigation
- Man falls to his death while climbing Taipei’s 95 Peak
- New outbreak prompts China to lock down university campus
- Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council says adding cross-strait flight routes not unilateral decision
- Taiwan designates cryptocurrency firms 'virtual currency platforms and trading businesses'
- Norwich hires Dean Smith a week after he was fired by Villa
- India hastens to build strategic Ladakh tunnel amid China conflict
- Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
- UN experts review plans for release of Fukushima plant water
- Taiwan releases video asking new immigrants to vote in referendums
- Meta announces strategic partnership with Carrefour in Taiwan
- China's Xi expected to prioritise Taiwan issue in Biden discussion
- US ex-diplomat Richardson says detained American journalist in Myanmar released from jail, to fly home soon
- Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
- Belarus crisis: Poland says migrants marching to border
- Roadside bomb in Afghanistan's capital wounds two people
- Tigerair Taiwan announces resumption of flights and limited free tickets
- Japan-US launch talks to resolve dispute over tariffs
- Taiwan to discuss guaranteeing 1 mRNA vaccine dose for all
- Heir to Sweden's throne cancels Dutch trip due to lockdown
- India opens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months
- Melco celebrates construction milestone with Studio City Phase Two topping out ceremony
- Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
- Belgium expedites decision on COVID-19 measures to Wednesday
- Kuwaiti emir transfers some duties to crown prince
- Will Ukraine take in migrants from Belarus-Poland border?
- Women travelers to sue Qatar over 'invasive' body searches
- UK police say taxi blast outside Liverpool hospital was a 'terrorist incident' involving improvised bomb; motive unclear
- Taiwan to provide jabs for unvaccinated migrant worker arrivals
- Philippines President Duterte to run for Senate, not against daughter - aide
- 'You can't even cry loudly': Counting Ethiopia's war dead
- A groom, a lawyer, an ambulance driver among Ethiopia's dead
- 'You can't even cry loudly': Counting Ethiopia's war dead
- Ronaldo: Portugal can overcome letdown after qualifying loss
- Spanish gov't says Cuba must return all press credentials
- HKMA Men’s Health Week, Men’s Health Matters
- Children fall from building in Sweden, 1 dies; 2 adults held
- Senhwa Biosciences Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium
- ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Singles Results
- STAT WATCH: Badie 1st since '19 to top 200 yards in 4 games
- German zoo presents 3 lion cubs, 5 weeks after birth
- Airbus announces it's received an order from Air Lease Corporation for 111 aircraft, including 25 A220-330s
- Pope honors Catholic priests, nuns who cared for HIV victims
- Greece to renew pressure on UK to return ancient sculptures
- UAE bans some Mideast travelers from flights to Belarus
- Will fresh EU sanctions on Belarus make a difference?
- Baby elephant loses half its trunk to Indonesia poacher trap
- Data center REITs fetch big money; CyrusOne sold for $11.5B
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Gaza doctor's appeal for apology heard by top Israeli court
- Pakistan recalls Imam for test series against Bangladesh
- Liz Weston: How to talk money with your parents this holiday
- Poland arrests 3 in connection to antisemitic demonstration
- EU imposes sanctions on 4 new Syria government ministers
- 2006 Nobel laureate Pamuk probed for insulting leader
- Russia puts prominent Pussy Riot member on wanted list
- Italy: Police move against violent anti-vaccine activists
- Jeffrey Epstein faces trial by proxy: Ghislaine Maxwell
- Democrat Beto O’Rourke, former Senate and presidential candidate, says he will run for Texas governor in 2022
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 21-27
- 'Sesame Street' debuts Ji-Young, first Asian American muppet
- Airbus strikes 2nd major aircraft deal of Dubai Air Show
- Browns' Hill released from Boston hospital with neck sprain
- On again, off again: Johnson & Knaus relationship now solid
- Relief for Spain after overcoming bumpy road to World Cup
- UK increases its terror threat level following the taxi explosion in Liverpool
- Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon taken into federal custody on contempt charges, will appear before judge later Monday
- Van Gaal injures hip ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier
- AP Top 25 Reality Check: Strange time for Bama to pass Cincy
- Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, longest-serving member of US Senate, says he won’t run for reelection in 2022
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- Ticket to whimsy: What's behind popular seasonal train shows
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- ECHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Anti-corruption party wins Bulgarian election, seeks reforms
- Analysis: Wilson shut out for 1st time on surprising NFL day
- Austria locks down the unvaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19
- Remembrance set at Florida aquarium for 'Dolphin Tale' star
- Cyprus to offer booster shots to all adults 18 and over
- Businessman in Venezuela corruption case pleads not guilty
- AP PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Valentino Rossi's career
- Kurds, others converge in French camp, seeking to reach UK
- Foreign students returning to US, but below pre-COVID levels
- Energy summit in UAE after COP26 stresses fossil fuel demand
- Darius Rucker knows teamwork critical in football and music
- Key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending
- AP source: Rodríguez, Tigers reach $77M, five-year contract
- Gov hopeful Cunningham would suspend South Carolina gas tax
- Column: Karma may still want a word with Aaron Rodgers
- Ireland captain Sexton out injured for up to 6 weeks
- Women's pro volleyball league returning to Dallas in 2022
- UK extends COVID vaccine booster program amid 'storm clouds'
- Justices turn away VW appeals over emissions scandal suits
- Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims
- Panthers hope Newton can provide same jolt as a starter
- South Dakota Legislature moves for subpoenas on Noem meeting
- Lawrence 'disappointed in myself' as struggles continue
- Michigan up to No. 4 behind Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas in first regular-season AP Top 25; Florida, Southern Cal join rankings
- Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas top AP Top 25; Michigan up to No. 4
- Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M
- Turkey says won't be deterred from gas drilling in east Med
- Rights group: Settlers attack Palestinian farmers, 3 injured
- Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift
- Israeli minister to visit Morocco, boost defense ties
- US: Oil, gas leases on hold around New Mexico's Chaco park
- WTA Montevideo Open Results
- Washington seeks over $38 billion from opioid distributors
- Joe Biden, Xi Jinping meet virtually amid deepening US-China divide
- Prescott, Cowboys say lesson learned as Mahomes, Chiefs loom
- For Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry, a two-sided challenge in 2022
- 2 Wallabies on 4-man list for World Rugby's best player
- South Carolina, UConn top first regular-season women’s AP Top 25, Indiana into top 5, Arizona climbs 11 spots to No. 11
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Race Standings
- EU eyes sanctions in Mali, and against Russian mercenaries
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity
- Star Texas RB Bijan Robinson out for year with elbow injury
- UN injects $40 million in aid for Ethiopian crises
- USA Basketball picks team for initial 2 World Cup qualifiers
- Browns' Mayfield slowed by knee bruise, QB's latest injury
- DeSantis proposes $25M restoration of Miami's 'Ellis Island'
- Bob Mackie book looks back on sparkly costume career
- For all their ills, the Chiefs are back on top of AFC West
- Burglary gang who stole gems from Tamara Ecclestone jailed
- Georgians rally to back jailed ex-president on hunger strike
- Falcons reeling and facing short week after Dallas debacle
- Formula One Points Leaders
- Formula One Schedule-Winners
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- South Carolina, UConn top women's AP Top 25; Indiana No. 4
- UK says Liverpool taxi blast was a bomb, raises threat level
- Sudan doctors say 2 more protesters die from gunshot wounds
- Adil Rashid backs up racism allegations against Vaughan
- Patriots looking primed for playoff push after blowout win
- MATCHDAY: Netherlands gets second chance to reach World Cup
- Firehouse Subs being bought by Canadian fast-food company
- Summer trial set for N. Carolina ballot probe defendant
- Ex-mine official says he was told to cheat coal dust rules
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- European Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- National Hockey League postpones Ottawa Senators games through at least Saturday amid COVID-19 outbreak on team
- Cubs hire Daniel Moskos as their assistant pitching coach
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Death toll in Burkina Faso security force attack rises to 32
- Kenya wins final WC qualifier with its soccer body in crisis
- NATO chief wary of Russian military moves near Ukraine
- Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates
- Vegas man to admit voting twice in November 2020 election
- In 2 days, 10 migrants die trying to reach Spanish islands
- NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak
- Reich wants Indy to use lessons learned for playoff run
- Messi in, Neymar out of Argentina vs Brazil in WC qualifying
- Cryer scores 20 for No. 9 Baylor in 89-60 win over Nicholls
- Ailing Arizona limps into last game before much-needed break
- Texas hospital suspends doctor for false COVID information
- Is burgundy maroon? Gunman's lawyers argue they're different
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Labor leader, council member convicted in corruption trial
- Creighton associate AD Dowell to lead Omaha athletic program
- Experience in close games helps Titans extend win streak
- Dollar Tree, CyrusOne rise; Splunk, Take-Two fall
- Biden signs $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, tells Americans ''your life is going to change for the better'
- Florida sticking with QB Jones at Mizzou, moving forward
- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite to recapture magic
- Isotropic films Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Macron, Putin discuss deescalating Belarus border tensions
- IT Service Management Tools Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- US accuses Iran of unsafe helo maneuver near US Navy ship
- Idaho lawmaker censured for publicizing rape accuser's name
- IV Infusion Gravity Bags Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- IV Poles Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the Arctic
- Kids Shampoo Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- K-pop band TWICE basking in global popularity, plans US tour
- Knee Reconstruction Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- William Sterling Cary, pioneering Black pastor, dies at 94
- Knotless Tissue Control Devices Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Kraft Envelopes Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case
- Chinese hockey team loses 1st trial game for Olympics in OT
- Lab Automation Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Tensions flare in Arbery death trial as Jesse Jackson visits
- Label Applicator Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- 'Watered-down hope': Experts wanted more from climate pact
- Laminated Tube Closure Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- WTA Finals Results
- Land Mobile Radio System Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Land Survey Equipment Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- In The Pits: Action Express lifts curtain at Road Atlanta
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Large Format Display Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Report: 'Whole of society' effort must fight misinformation
- Roads, transit, internet: What's in the infrastructure plan
- Large Volume Injectors Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Injured England captain Farrell missing Springboks test
- Laser Beam Welding Equipment Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Laser Marking Machines Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- E-commerce mattress maker Casper sold for about $308 million
- Laser Scored Bags Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Former Cuban journalist dissident Raul Rivero dies at 75
- Business Highlights: Supply shortage, infrastructure bill
- Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick placed on COVID-19 list
- Laser Therapy Devices Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Djokovic opens ATP Finals beating Ruud
- Laundry Care Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Police: Kentucky food pantry destroyed by arson fire
- Packers plan to open stock offering Tuesday morning
- Lawn and Leaf Bags Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Texas season going bad to worse as losses and injuries mount
- Layer Pads Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Democrat Beto O'Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
- LED Lights Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Charities see more crypto donations. Who is benefiting?
- Focus on Saleh, Ulbrich to adjust, fix Jets' brutal D woes
- LED modules And light engines Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Lemon Oil Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Taylor Decker lets off steam after return to Lions lineup
- Biden boosts crime fighting efforts on Native American lands
- Leno bags Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- UN condemns attempts to discredit Iraq's recent election
- Mayfield, Browns trying to regroup after Patriots pummeling
- Level Measuring Instrument Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
- Washington in need of coach again after Lake's brief tenure
- California officials vie to improve response after oil spill
- Washington confirms Chase Young's injury is season-ending
- Yankees hire former Mets manager Luis Rojas as 3B coach
- Italy again head to WCup playoffs as Switzerland wins group
- Ellison, who led Chauvin prosecution, seeks 2nd term as AG
- Scotland spoils Denmark's perfect record in WCup qualifying
- Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston's '07 champs, has died
- Navy officer guilty of hiding ties to Chinese businessman
- Italy stumbles into playoffs again in World Cup qualifying
- Bears view longer completions by QB Justin Fields as a trend
- Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd
- US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- England routs San Marino 10-0, qualifies for World Cup
- Students disciplined after 'slavery' petition sue district
- Woman who won freedom from prison in 2011 dies of COVID-19
- Committment to run has helped Eagles, Jalen Hurts improve
- US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan
- Mariners add McKay, Negron to coaching staff for 2022
- GOP Rep. Mace's bill would federally decriminalize marijuana
- Virginia certifies election results, but 2 recounts loom
- Trump ally Bannon talks tough after court appearance
- Bridgewater sorry for not trying on season-defining play
- Wyoming GOP votes to stop recognizing Cheney as a Republican
- Miami ousts AD Blake James, 2 days after football's FSU loss
- Deputy pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Arkansas teen
- Staley, Chargers seeking more consistency on offense
- Reds second baseman Jonathan India has been named National League rookie of the year.
- Florida GOP moves to combat vaccine mandates, virus rules
- Raiders in danger of another spiral after rout by Chiefs
- Settlement bans coal storage in California city by 2027
- Maryland mayor charged with posting revenge porn on Reddit
- Vermont Democratic Sen. Leahy, 81, is retiring after 8 terms
- Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been named American League rookie of the year
- Arians: Super Bowl champs need to do some 'soul searching'
- Amazon settles California COVID workers notification dispute
- Beckham, Miller to make Rams debuts vs. 49ers
- Jets' Saleh on Ryan criticism: 'He knows where to find me'
- Libyan interim leader: I'll run for president if people want
- Alabama judge opposed to death penalty set for ethics trial
- Turkey arrests a Haitian businessman sought in Moïse killing
- Opinion: OSCE must step in to solve Belarus migrant crisis
- Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in Texas
- Go-for-it Vikings get results from increased aggression
- Texans focus on eliminating mistakes as they try to end skid
- Russian test blamed for space junk threatening space station
- Seahawks' offense has bigger problems than Wilson's finger
- UN condemns arms supply to Somalia's al-Shabab, keeps UN ban
- NBA fines Timberwolves $250K for illegal offseason workouts
- Jennings leads Kennesaw State over Carver College 117-58
- Survey: Majority of Pacific islanders see corruption problem
- Packers' new formula: Rely on defense rather than offense
- Middle Tennessee plans $66 million upgrade to facilities
- Level Switches Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Lipase Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- lipstick molding machines Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Bills beat up on Jets with tough 6-week stretch looming
- Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Litho laminated Packaging Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Logistics Automation Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Loop Handle Bags Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Loose-Fill Peanuts Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Trump backs challenger over GOP Rep. Meijer in Michigan
- Lucerne Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Evergrande chief's luxury assets in focus as his company scrambles to pay debts
- NFL Honors moves to Thursday night during Super Bowl week
- OSHA, South Dakota pork plant settle coronavirus complaint
- Luciferase Assays Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Attorney compares Rittenhouse shootings to Blake shooting
- Biden opens virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, saying goal is to ensure competition ‘does not veer into conflict’
- Magnetic Sensor Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Magnetoresistive Sensors Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Marfan Syndrome Management Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Emmert says NCAA efforts to reform not motivated by fear
- Marine & Dock Gangways Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Chicago police union chief to retire amid board hearing
- Marine Beacon Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Marine Fasteners Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Marine Life Rafts Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Marine Propulsion Systems Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Saints share mix of bitterness, optimism after close loss
- Marine Steering Systems Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Marine Ventilation Systems Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Philippine leader runs for Senate after vow to retire
- Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
- Marking and Coding Equipment Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens
- Mass Notification System in Healthcare Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- LA, Long Beach ports delay fines for backlogged cargo
- Mastic Tapes Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Giants return from bye focused on Tom Brady and Buccaneers
- Steffen displaces Turner as top US keeper, starts at Jamaica
- Mechanical Locks Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Media Monitoring Tools Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Medical Packaging Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- FIU says Butch Davis won't return after this season
- Medical Penlights Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Medical Physics Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Medical Waste Management System Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Iraqi Kurd's death in Belarus underscores migrants' despair
- Medically Supervised Weight Loss Services Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors
- Deer runs into hospital, up escalator; later is euthanized
- Medication Adherence Packaging Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks
- Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
- Coronavirus: Central Europe's car concentration backfires
- No. 19 Ohio State balanced in 89-58 win over Bowling Green
- Horston's 2nd half leads No. 16 Tennessee women past USF
- Julius Jones' mother, supporters seek meeting with governor
- No 3rd trial against federal agent in fatal Hawaii shooting
- RGE Provides 8,155 Food Packages and 427 COVID-19 Vaccinations to Mark its Founders Day
- German agency suspends certification for Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- 6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area school
- 6 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- North Korean leader praises efforts to build 'model' city
- Diners now have to ask for plastic utensils in Los Angeles
- Tyson scores 20, hot-shooting Clemson defeats Bryant 93-70
- Chinese state media tells Australia ‘be prepared to sacrifice’ in defending Taiwan
- EU's top court says Polish rules on appointing judges violate EU law
- Buttrick beats former team, leads UMass over Penn St. 81-56
- 'Atmospheric river' causes floods, evacuations in Northwest
- Bloomberg data reveals why China, India remain addicted to coal
- Murphy, Mutts lead Virginia Tech past Radford 65-39
- Days scores 26, LSU finishes strong to beat Liberty 74-58
- 2nd fatal plane crash in 3 days kills 2 in northern Michigan
- Willis leads Louisiana Tech over Jarvis Christian 91-61
- Engineering Job Opportunities Dip 45%, Most Affected by Q3 2021 Lockdown: Michael Page Vietnam
- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Reports Record Cash Flow from Operations in Q3 2021 Results
- Protest call in Cuba goes unheeded as organizers bottled up
- 9 takeaways from Kyle Rittenhouse trial closings
- Broome carries Morehead State past Kentucky Christian 82-57
- No. 14 Iowa State women beat South Dakota State 75-56
- Coleman hits 5 3s, sparks Georgia Tech past Lamar 75-66
- Kinsey scores 21 to lead Marshall past Milligan 80-58
- Hield, Haliburton lead Kings, rout Pistons, end 4-game skid
- SMU scores first 16 points, routs Northwestern State 95-48
- No. 5 N.C. State controls game in 100-52 win over Towson
- Driverless delivery vehicles hit road in Taiwan first
- Chenery, Jones carry Quinnipiac past Holy Cross 76-68
- Ohio retirement fund sues Facebook over investment loss
- Sleek raises $14M in Series A funding led by White Star Capital and Jungle Ventures
- Presbyterian needs 2 overtimes to top The Citadel, 74-70
- Werenski caps Blue Jackets' rally for 5-3 win over Red Wings
- Nixon scores 17 in 2nd quarter, Texas A&M women beat DePaul
- Miles, Miller lead TCU to rout of Southern Mississippi
- Williams, Warren lead Texas Tech past Prairie View A&M
- InterPride angers Taiwanese for listing Taiwan as 'region'
- Tatum scores 23, Celtics beat Cavaliers 98-92 to split set
- Vasilevskiy makes 25 saves, Lightning beat Islanders 4-1
- Asian stocks rise as Biden, Xi hold video summit
- Kansas City beats Missouri by 14, earns 80-66 upset win
- Egbo, Smith lead No. 6 Baylor women in win over New Orleans
- Barthelemy scores career-high 22 as Colorado routs Maine
- No. 11 Arizona women raise Final Four banner after win
- Prague mayor eagerly prepares for arrival of Taipei Zoo pangolins
- Cross, Williamson help lead Louisville past Navy 77-60
- Young, Collins each score 23 as Hawks beat Magic 129-111
- Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48
- South Carolina Upstate beats St. Andrews Presbyterian 96-43
- Knicks limit Pacers to 2 baskets in 4th quarter, win 92-84
- T20 champion Australians, England players arrive for Ashes
- Smith scores 20 to lift Belmont past Furman 95-89 in OT
- Hunt leads Denver past IUPUI 63-47
- Vasilevskiy helps Lightning shut down Islanders in 4-1 win
- Buffalo narrowly beats North Texas 69-66
- Appalachian State tops William Peace 98-49
- Arizona State uses late surge to beat North Florida 72-63
- Greene leads South Florida over NC A&T on late basket
- Trice, Hunter lift Old Dominion past Manhattan 79-58
- Houston officials pick internal review of Astroworld tragedy
- Taiwan Tourism Bureau warns quarantine hotels against Lunar New Year price hikes
- EU court slams Hungary's 'Stop Soros' law
- Omier lifts Arkansas State past Central Baptist 90-63
- NetApp Continues to Power Ducati into the Next MotoGP World Championship
- Champion Braves sign Manny Piña to add depth at catcher
- St. Francis (Pa) routs Franciscan University 100-54
- Grizzlies send Houston to its 12 straight defeat 136-102
- Iginla highlights class inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
- Horne scores 17 points, leads Tulsa over Oregon State 64-58
- Washington finishes strong to defeat Texas Southern 72-65
- Haymon leads Northern Arizona over Benedictine Mesa 97-48
- Late steal gives Marquette a 67-66 win over No. 10 Illinois
- Godwin scores 16 to lead Wofford past Erskine 98-41
- Former Taiwan VP to give speech in Lithuania on democracy
- Kennedy scores 17 to lift UMBC past Penn State-York 85-47
- Caleb Nero's late layup gets North Dakota past Montana 79-77
- Small lineup helps Mavs rally in 4th to beat Nuggets 111-101
- Central Michigan's Jackson makes go-ahead layup at buzzer
- Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
- Shabazz leads San Francisco over Samford 77-55
- Strawther scores 18 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Alcorn State 84-57
- McEwen scores 21 to carry Weber St. past Duquesne 63-59
- McNeese State tops Champion Christian College 116-66
- WTA threatens to pull out of China if Peng Shuai allegations not investigated
- Hao Yi Tou launches new foot reflexology studio, offers first-class experience for working professionals
- Watson's 24 points power Providence past Wisconsin, 63-58
- Doss leads SIU-Edwardsville over Knox 75-37
- New Mexico tops Grambling State 86-61
- Today in History
- Randolph lifts Florida A&M over LeMoyne-Owen 95-70
- Herro scores 26, short-handed Heat top Thunder 103-90
- Willis lifts Texas A&M-Commerce by UTSA on last-second shot
- Trump ally Bannon talks tough after court appearance
- Bannon indictment defies history of Congress' contempt power
- US, Taiwan holding defense review talks this week
- Kuhse leads Saint Mary's (Calif.) over S. Utah 70-51
- Paul gets 19 in 4th, Suns beat Timberwolves, 9th win in row
- Maná will play a residency at The Forum in Los Angeles
- India sets its sights on becoming Asian football power
- Australia central banker says rates could stay low until '24
- Cal holds off San Diego 75-70 for first win of season
- Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Pepperdine 86-74 in OT
- Kuxhausen, Knecht carry Northern Colorado to victory
- 49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams
- Fowler lifts Sacramento St. over Cal Poly 58-57
- Jenkins scores 25 to lead Utah past Bethune-Cookman 86-55
- Eastern Washington steamrolls Walla Walla U 111-71
- Judge: Kobe Bryant's widow must turn over therapy records
- Robinson scores 27 to carry Fresno State over Idaho 69-62
- Sakkari beats Sabalenka to reach semifinals at WTA Finals
- Hamilton helps UNLV hold off North Dakota State 64-62
- Taiwan looking to extend electric vehicle tax exemption until 2025
- COVID in Bangladesh: How have lockdowns plunged millions into poverty?
- 25,534 workers in Taiwan on unpaid leave
- Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases
- Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting
- Rams have 'humbling' night vs. 49ers after going 'all-in'
- Abogidi leads Washington State past UC Santa Barbara, 73-65
- Despite mistrust, Afghan Shiites seek Taliban protection
- Despite mistrust, Afghan Shiites seek Taliban protection
- Harrison, Delaire spark Stanford past San Jose State 76-62
- Hackers try to obtain passwords for email accounts of Taiwan government staff
- McCollum scores 29 as Trail Blazers beat Raptors 118-113
- DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls' 121-103 rout of LA; Davis tossed
- Marquette rallies from 12 down to upset No. 10 Illinois
- Trend Micro: 90% of IT Decision Makers Believe Organizations Compromise on Cybersecurity in Favor of Other Goals
- Taiwan to see its first geothermal power plant in 3 decades
- Butterfly released in Japan flies 2,277 km to Taiwan's Penghu
- Nestlé Hong Kong Invites All Children in Hong Kong to Participate in Rope Skipping Challenge
- Mainland Affairs Council pledges to protect Taiwan's HK assets
- Afghan evacuees enjoy Albania but have eyes set on Canada
- Google earmarks $740 mln for Australia to mend ties after exit threat
- Despite dirty air, India struggles to move on from coal
- Denver's Jokić learning how to stand up, not get tossed out
- Taiwan in for strong cold front next week, snowfall on high mountains
- Teddy Bridgewater promises next time he'll tackle the guy
- Airbus receives order for up to 33 new aircraft to Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways in deal valued over $3.3 billion
- Taiwan holds keel-laying ceremony for first indigenous submarine
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Xi warns against crossing 'red line' of 'Taiwan independence' during summit
- Train hits van in Pakistan, killing 3, injuring 7 students
- Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd
- Libya’s powerful military commander, Khalifa Hifter, announces his candidacy for president in next month's vote
- Philippine leader runs for senate, after vow to retire
- Asian shares tick up on China property relief, focus shifts to Sino-U.S. talks
- Biden-Xi summit: Can the US and China keep competition under control?
- New Russian envoy to Taiwan speaks fluent Mandarin
- New Taipei’s coastal businesses join government to launch beach cleaning cooperative
- Underwater map of seas near Taiwan reveals challenges for large submarines
- Belarus crisis: Poland uses water cannons on migrants
- Analysis: Hours of talk, but little change after Biden-Xi virtual meeting
- Taiwan's foreign ministry thanks Biden for words of support during meeting with Xi
- Netanyahu appears in court as ex-aide prepares to take stand
- AZ recipients eligible for mRNA jabs in Taiwan's 15th round of vaccinations
- Taipei City allows 44 Wanhua tea houses to reopen
- EU's ignorance of China buying up Italian military drone maker highlights blind spots: WSJ
- 18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
- Tundra swans make surprise visit at Taiwan's Aogu Wetlands
- Taiwanese aviation school delves into sightseeing air tours
- Choppers rescue travelers on Canada highway after mudslides
- Myanmar: Jailed journalist Danny Fenster back in the US
- Germany charges Syrian man in alleged extremist attack plan
- Indonesia baby elephant dies after losing half of her trunk
- Taiwan's NCKU promotes talent cultivation in new report
- COVID: China corgi-killing footage sparks anger
- Gunmen kill 15 in latest attack in Nigeria’s northwest
- Ukraine offers payments for COVID jabs amid record deaths
- EU security strategy gets an overhaul — but will it really be an upgrade?
- Lenovo Introduces New Mobile Workstations Featuring Innovation for Enhancing User Experience and Productivity
- UN: Ethiopian govt detains 1,000 under state of emergency
- Skychain's Proposed Private Placement
- Zhou becomes F1's first Chinese driver with Alfa Romeo
- EU court, legislature up pressure on Poland over rule-of-law
- Myanmar election body charges Suu Kyi with electoral fraud
- WIN NFT HORSE will officially launch close beta test on November 18th
- Well-recognised ESG Commitment from Kerry Logistics Network, A Proud Winner of HKET and Bloomberg Businessweek ESG Awards
- Millennial Money: 4 reasons to shop Small Business Saturday
- EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings?
- Man City player Mendy charged with 2 more counts of rape
- New book sheds light on life of future queen of Netherlands
- UK labor market 'resilient' despite end of salary program
- New Taipei community under fire for offering rewards for captured cats
- Slipper replaces injured Hooper as Wallabies captain
- ATP Finals Singles Results
- ATP Finals Singles Results
- French police evacuate migrants from makeshift camp
- Nigeria panel finds army, police killed peaceful protesters
- Indian reporters accused of sparking tensions granted bail
- Police raid in Kashmir kills 2 civilians, 2 suspected rebels
- Springboks change 3 for England test
- Top EU court hits Hungary over 'Stop Soros' migrant law
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Germany: Islamic extremist motive possible in train attack
- US retail sales rise a healthy 1.7%, as Americans shrug off higher prices and spend more on appliances, cars and at home
- French skier Théaux crashes in training, will miss Olympics
- American official: US 'fully committed' to F-35 sale to UAE
- American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in US after nearly 6 months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar
- Turkish lira hits record low against US dollar
- Woman bites off part of Louisiana officer’s ear in bar fight
- Greenpeace denounces France's uranium exports to Russia
- Al-Jazeera says Sudan releases bureau chief
- AP PHOTOS: Pelicans moved to winter enclosure at Czech zoo
- UK orders national security review of NVIDIA deal to buy Arm
- Russia resumes flights with more countries amid COVID surge
- Plane crash survivor's mom: Dad's embrace shielded daughter
- German parties aim for deal on new government next week
- Liverpool taxi bombing suspect named as police release 4 men
- US to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup with West Indies
- German agency suspends approval process for Russia pipeline
- Lazio hosts Vatican friendly against World Roma Federation
- Final week for PGA Tour, season enders for LPGA and Europe
- Home Depot sales continue to surge in hot housing market
- Opioid trial against CVS, Walgreens, Walmart winding down
- NFL Expanded Glance
- Positive virus tests reach weekly high in the Netherlands
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- SPHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Turkey offers to help Lebanon with crisis with Gulf nations
- Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions
- Andersson gets more time to form Sweden's new coalition govt
- Belgium to make COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers
- UK: Ex-Libyan official found liable for officer's '84 death
- Bangladesh bring in 4 new faces after T20 World Cup shambles
- US industrial production rebounded 1.6% in October
- EXPLAINER: Will Xi-Biden talks repair US-China ties?
- Democrat Jumaane Williams says he's running for NY governor
- Durbin calls for Garland to remove federal prisons director
- Guardians MLB team settles lawsuit with roller derby club
- Despite high jab rate, Portugal mulls new COVID-19 measures
- NBA signs deal to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi
- Strong sales, profit for Walmart on cusp of holiday season
- Florida woman who sued for ivermectin dies from COVID
- France: Decathlon halts canoe sales to curb migrant crossings
- Turkey: Man in custody sought for Haitian president's death
- Greece's tavernas, coffee shops close for pandemic protest
- Review: Sting returns with 'The Bridge' over troubled water
- Britain's Prince Charles pays royal visit to Jordan
- Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
- Doctor who doped East German swimmers has honor removed
- WTA Montevideo Open Results
- Gas explosion in Nigeria's Lagos kills 5, including a child
- Spanish regions eye COVID-19 passports amid infection surge
- AP source: Blue Jays, Berrios reach deal for 7 years, $131M
- Dion Phaneuf, 14-year NHL veteran, retires at 36
- South Africa presses FIFA over World Cup elimination goal
- Injury-plagued Wales will be ready for Wallabies: Coach
- Times Square is back open on New Year's Eve — with vax proof
- Roadrunner, going faster, ends up in Maine after hitchhike
- Report implicates Belarus in anti-NATO cyber campaign
- Column: Thompson's year marked by no wins, painful losses
- US-Apple-Books-Top-10
- Mercedes wants to review Hamilton-Verstappen overtake move
- US-Apple-Movies-Top-10
- Controversial Chicago police union president retires as cop
- Injured US forward Hoppe out for at least 6 more weeks
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Race Standings
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- US-Apple-Apps-Top-10
- Leahy gives emotional speech in Senate on retirement plans
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- UK govt vows to toughen rules for lawmakers after ethics row
- Rep. Speier, survivor of 1978 Jonestown ambush, to retire
- Defying inflation, Americans ramped up spending last month
- Ex-St. Louis officer to seek 26-month sentence in beating
- San Diego Zoo 'smiling hippo' named Otis is dead at age 45
- Ex-minor league hockey coach charged with sexual assault
- Trip to 1994 Baltic Sea ferry disaster backs earlier report
- Blinken to Africa to boost US response to regional crises
- English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament
- Trial set for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home
- Palestinians say man killed by Israeli fire in West Bank
- Greek leader, in London, seeks return of ancient sculptures
- Mexico arrests wife of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader
- Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
- Australia stumbles to 1-1 draw with China in WC qualifier
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Infrastructure bill unleashes funding to address risky dams
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- European Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Cavs rookie Mobley to miss weeks with right elbow sprain
- PGA Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Russell Wilson wants to play 20-plus years and own NFL team
- 2 explosions rock Uganda's capital, Kampala, killing 3
- Poland uses water cannons against migrants at Belarus border
- US journalist jailed for months in Myanmar lands in New York
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Michelle Wu sworn in as Boston’s first woman elected mayor
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- IOC gives sports new advice on transgender athlete rules
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
- Envoy: US ready to confront attempts to tear Bosnia apart
- McVay: Reeling Rams have time to reset in bye week
- Oregon State, UCLA going bowling after long droughts
- Stanford coach Haase building a culture for his team
- Judge vets potential jurors for Ghislaine Maxwell trial
- Big Ten in A1 position for CFP berth, or even being shut out
- Roush Fenway Racing changes name to RFK to add Keselowski
- Roethlisberger, Watt may play;
Fitzpatrick likely out
- 86-year-old woman named Israel's 'Miss Holocaust Survivor'
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- 49ers go back to 2019 formula in 31-10 win over Rams
- Axon, Peloton rise; Desktop Metal, Freeport-McMoRan fall
- Buck takes shelter inside church on hunting season's 1st day
- Democrats to seek recounts in 2 Virginia House races, leaving control of chamber in limbo
- N. Carolina AG files lawsuit over kid-friendly e-cigarettes
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- 'Red Notice,' 'Squid Game' top Netflix hours-watched metric
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Richards, Busio enter US lineup for Cup qualifier at Jamaica
- Business Highlights: Spending ramps up, Pfizer inks deal
- Ex-Montana women's basketball coach sues for discrimination
- Twitter rolls out redesigned misinformation warning labels
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Dolphins place Greg Little on IR, waive Sheldrick Redwine
- Fast track: Scally a Bundesliga starter, set for US debut
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Audit: North Dakota firm was properly awarded wall contract
- Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill
- Cori Bush: White supremacists shot at Ferguson protesters
- BC-US--Index, US
- Ukraine beats Bosnia & Herzegovina, into World Cup playoffs
- Le'Veon Bell waived by Ravens after minimal impact
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Loyola Chicago to join Atlantic 10, leave Missouri Valley
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Packers grab No. 1 spot in AP Pro32 poll; Cards fall to 4th
- Ferentz not shutting door on Petras' return for No. 18 Iowa
- Scion of Polish nobility jailed in property restitution case
- Prosecution rests in trial of men who chased Ahmaud Arbery
- ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution
- Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown
- Fishlock, Harvey and Dydasco earn NWSL honors
- Packers place OLB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve
- Bill Gates venture picks Wyoming city for sodium nuke plant
- Wales secures playoff seeded spot with draw against Belgium
- Mavs star Doncic out against Suns with sprained ankle, knee
- Relative of elderly victim testifies at Texas murder trial
- Leahy retirement sets off scramble in Vermont for successor
- Netherlands beats Norway 2-0 to qualify for World Cup
- Virginia House control in limbo; recounts sought in 2 races
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Washington state panel fails to draw new political maps
- Oklahoma St's Gundy, Baylor's Aranda turning heads in Big 12
- Nelly Korda has a new coach in middle of a breakout season
- Wind-stoked wildfire causes death in Wyoming, evacuations
- Attorney: Charlottesville organizer sought to mislead police
- Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH
- Judge keeps Michigan oil pipeline case in federal court
- Jets place CB Echols on IR, sign TE Yeboah to active roster
- Casualties reported in clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler has been named NL manager of the year after guiding the Giants to 107 victories
- WTA Finals Results
- California backslides on water conservation amid drought
- Bucks' Middleton ready to return after missing eight games
- Regulators seek to suspend Trump rule on railway natural gas
- Yellen extends to Dec. 15 date for potential debt default
- Medvedev reaches ATP Finals semifinals, Sinner impresses
- Dutch head back to World Cup; playoffs for Turkey, Ukraine
- Biden underscores he wants no change in Taiwan policy
- Jan. 6 panel eyes Meadows contempt vote but 'won't rush'
- Cases surge in new COVID hot spots of Michigan, Minnesota
- Richardson adds to diplomatic wins with journalist's release
- Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash has been named AL manager of the year
- New Mexico governor thanks oil and gas, cheers hydrogen plan
- Chargers' Bosa, Tillery placed in NFL's COVID-19 protocol
- Police reforms spurred by Elijah McClain's death advance
- Book about Sackler family and opioid crisis wins UK prize
- Rojas says no 'second thought' on going from Mets to Yankees
- Biden plan to run LA port 24/7 to break backlog falls short
- Texas AD defends Sarkisian, urges fans not to 'splinter'
- Mucosal Atomization devices Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Mulberry Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- House to vote on censuring Gosar over video
- Multi Component Injection Moulding Technology Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Greenbriar Capital Corp Executes Binding Solar Energy Agreement and Forms a Strategic Relationship with West Lake Energy Corp
- Multi Pocket Holders Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Multichannel Infusion Pump Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Multi-Depth Corrugated Box Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Multifuel Gas Turbine Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Oklahoma St beats UMass Lowell behind Cisse's double-double
- Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon in WC playoffs, Ivory Coast out
- Slovenia's press agency gets financial reprieve — but at what cost?
- Pelicans: No 5-on-5 work for Williamson before Nov. 24
- Hall of Fame Tip-Off tourney to feature 4 ranked teams
- Film crew union narrowly approves contract with producers
- Multiprotocol Storage Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Pfizer files for US authorization of promising COVID-19 antiviral pill
- Miramax sues Tarantino over planned 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs
- Mustard Seed Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Miami prof gets jail for laundering 'dirty' Venezuela money
- Man convicted in Virginia rally death in 2017 loses appeal
- Nail Polish Packaging Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Coming off climate talks, US to hold huge crude sale in Gulf
- No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury
- Natural Sack Kraft Papers Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Noem's daughter says she's quitting real estate business
- Biden underscores he wants no change in Taiwan policy
- Trump adviser appointed to panel on US elections
- Navigation Satellite System Technology Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Favre misses payment of $228K in welfare case, auditor says
- Hillmon, No. 13 Michigan women beat UMass Lowell 73-54
- Tigers officially add LHP Eduardo Rodríguez to boost rebuild
- Iowa man found guilty in death of man whose body was burned
- US Senate candidate McCloskey shows support for Rittenhouse
- Net Bags Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Network Optimization Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Network Security Firewalls Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Wong makes layup with 0.7 seconds left, helps Miami top FAU
- Neurological Biomarkers Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Fugitive COVID loan scammers sentenced to federal prison
- Next Generation Network (NGN) Equipment Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Next Generation Wireless Network Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Nickel Alloy Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Nickel Sulfate Acid Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Cash wins 2nd straight Manager of the Year; Kapler NL winner
- Noise Monitoring Devices Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- One Package, Two Destinations at the pulse x The Emperor Hotel Staycation
- Okta brings Okta Identity Cloud to AWS Marketplace in APAC
- Non Fat Dry Milk Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Coalition launched to provide school lunches to global needy
- Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation System Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Harper Jr., Baker lead Rutgers over NJIT 75-61
- Big 12 reprimands and fines Baylor for storming field vs. OU
- Police looking for vehicles in shooting that wounded 6 teens
- Non-invasive Pulse Wave Tonometer Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Non-PHO Ingredients Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- No. 25 USC tops FGCU in 'Dunk City' reunion game, 78-61
- Mushila scores 16 to lift Texas A&M-CC over IUPUI 65-59
- 37th America's Cup has a protocol but no venue yet
- Nonwovens Converting Machine Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- North America and Europe Dermal Filler Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp has stage 4 pancreatic cancer
- Bishops urged to listen as they consider Communion document
- No. 22 West Virginia women open season with 86-33 win
- North America Wound Irrigation System Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- NPWT Canisters Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State
- Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
- Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Cook tops milestone, Georgia beats South Carolina St. 76-60
- Off Highway Vehicles Brake Systems Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Offshore Equipment Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Oil And Gas Field Services Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Olive Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Oncology Blood Testing Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Charles scores 18 to lead Penn over Lafayette 85-57
- Syria reports Israel attack south of Damascus, no casualties
- 8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- DeJulius lifts Cincinnati over Alabama A&M 89-66
- Nembhard, Hawkins lead Creighton past Nebraska 77-69
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan
- No. 6 Purdue dominates middle to take down Wright St 96-52
- Odukale, Hugley help Pitt hold off UNC Wilmington 59-51
- InterPride rectifies Taiwan listing for WorldPride 2025
- Affinité – concept by Jack Cars Heralds New Ground For Electric-Vehicle Experiences, With The Arrival Of Ford Mustang Mach-E in Singapore
- VMI beats Division III Keystone 97-35
- After DWI stop, Banchero plays for No. 7 Duke in win
- Davis leads Kent State over Oberlin College 84-38
- Taipei homeowner accepting Bitcoin as down payment in first for Taiwan
- US judge in Vegas begins hearings on Nevada execution plan
- Pierre scores 20 to carry Rice past Southern 81-63
- Swain scores 23 to lift Yale over Siena 82-54
- Argentina draws with Brazil, qualifies for 2022 World Cup
- Georgia Southern beats Bob Jones University 103-51
- Willis carries Fairfield past Medgar Evers 110-55
- 2 Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges
- Notre Dame has 3 with double-doubles, beats High Point 70-61
- Gibson scores 13 to carry Towson past Hampton 78-54
- Northwestern turns back New Orleans with strong finish
- Emirates says IPO a possibility for famed long-haul carrier
- Asian shares slip despite Wall St gains after Biden-Xi talks
- Fragala, Jenneto carry Delaware St. past Regent 84-30
- Green Jr. scores 11 to lift UCF over Jacksonville 63-54
- Udeze leads Wichita State over Tarleton State 65-51
- Xi-Biden talks raise hope for better ties but strains remain
- Alvarez carries Mercer past Life University 78-50
- Thousands protest poor economy and shortages in Sri Lanka
- Kuhlman scores 23 to lead Evansville over DePauw 69-58
- Judge: Iraqi refugee held on murder claims can be deported
- Ellis, sloppy No. 14 Alabama get past South Alabama 73-68
- Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban
- Tshiebwe 24 points, 16 boards lead No. 13 Kentucky over MSM
- Chile Senate rejects removing president in impeachment trial
- Northwest Storm: 'Devastating' flood damage, 1 dead in BC
- Panthers lose Barkov to injury, but stay unbeaten at home
- Phanatic is back! Original Phils mascot can stay in Philly
- Bybit Becomes the New Global Main Sponsor of the Argentina National Football Teams
- Morse leads James Madison over E. Kentucky 79-78
- Seabron scores 24, N.C. State beats C. Connecticut 79-65
- Jones leads ULM over Champion Christian College 114-59
- 1st Taiwanese-American mayor of Boston sworn in
- Smith lifts Chattanooga past Tennessee Tech 69-62
- Schwieger leads Loyola Chicago over Chicago St. 92-56
- Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets
- Koback runs for 203 yards, 4 TDs as Toledo beats Ohio 35-23
- Australia seeks to keep vital technology out of wrong hands
- Mohammed scores 14 to lift Georgetown past American 79-57
- For Will Smith, a break point leads to 'King Richard'
- Davis scores 28 to carry Vermont past Worcester Tech 81-48
- Thomas carries Sacred Heart over Fisher College 109-49
- Hot-shooting Arizona runs over North Dakota State 97-45
- Papas scores 31 to carry Monmouth over Lehigh 85-75
- Ivy-Curry scores 27 to carry UTSA over Denver 78-64
- Deen leads Troy past Jacksonville State 69-65 in 3OT
- Suspected letter bomb detonates at post office in Taoyuan
- Atkinson's OT goal lifts Flyers over Flames 2-1
- Khawaja recalled to Australia's squad for 1st Ashes test
- Sasser, Edwards lead No. 15 Houston past Virginia 67-47
- On-the-go pots Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Open Mouth Sacks Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Open Top Cartons Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Harris, Bates lead No. 11 Memphis over Saint Louis 90-74
- Opening Trim Weatherstrips Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Indian comedian Vir Das sparks anger among nationalists
- Meier has goal and assist, Sharks top Wild 4-1
- Bieniemy lifts UTEP past Northern New Mexico 88-53
- Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Optical Films Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Optical Transport Network Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Oral Care Chemicals Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Hayton's two goals help Coyotes to a rare road win
- Oral Dosing Cups Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Barry leads Dartmouth past Northern Vermont-Lyndon 114-74
- Art extravaganza to showcase 2,500 works in central Taiwan
- A decade after New Zealand mine explosion, bodies are found
- Indonesian police arrest top cleric over terror connections
- Murray has 27 points, 21 rebounds; Iowa beats NC Central
- Optical Current Transformer Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Cambodia targets Mother Nature group in latest crackdown on dissent
- Jones scores 14 to carry Cornell over Colgate 78-68
- Rangers edge Canadiens 3-2 for fourth-straight win
- Dishman leads Middle Tennessee over Winthrop 76-65
- Oral Screening Systems Market | Key Findings by Major Segments, Market Key Factors, and Forecast Till 2031
- Campbell logs third shutout in Leafs' 3-0 win over Predators
- Organic Acai Juice Market | Market SWOT analysis, Market Company Profiles and Forecast until 2031
- Carius, Pearson lift W. Illinois past Iowa Wesleyan 97-71
- Ings lifts Norfolk St. over William & Mary 91-74
- Organic Cheese Market: Top Suppliers, Business Development Market and Forecast for 2031
- Division III Concordia defeats Incarnate Word 82-78
- Organic Goji Berry Market | Market Demand, Growth Factors, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecast for 2031
- Burton scores 20 to lead Richmond over Georgia St. 94-78
- Organic Lamb Market | Market Research Insights, Industry Insights, and Forecasts Through 2031
- Jolly scores 21 to carry Iona over Hofstra 82-74
- Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green 34-7
- Organic Oats Market | Research Insights, Industry Insights, and Forecasts Through 2031
- At least 1 dead from mudslides in Canada after heavy rains
- Organic Rice Flour Market | Current Market Trends, CAGR Value, and Market Impact
- Warren scores 15 to lead UIC over Trinity Christian 91-50
- Bacot rallies No. 18 North Carolina past Charleston 94-83
- Today in History
- Organic Wheat Flour Market | Market outlook, market constraints, research methodology, and forecast to 2031 for the industry
- Kpedi lifts Purdue Fort Wayne over Austin Peay 65-60
- Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market:Analysis of the Product Life Cycle, Market Constraints, and Future Trends
- Inmate stabbed in eyeball in latest federal prison violence
- Gainey leads Brown over Johnson & Wales 98-47
- Oryzenin Market | Scope, Size, Current Situation, Market Evaluation, and Forecast to 2031
- Brown scores 19 to lead Murray St. past Illinois St. 77-65
- Tokarski's 45 saves help Sabres hold off Penguins 2-1
- Doherty lifts Northeastern over Boston U. 49-48
- Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Paul Quinn 85-68
- Robertson, callup Oettinger lead Stars past Red Wings 5-2
- MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
- UC San Diego tops San Diego Christian 97-60
- Brown, Boyd carry Tennessee St. past Fisk University 111-56
- Seton Hall stuns No. 4 Michigan 67-65, making key FTs late
- Rhoden, Seton Hall rally late to beat No. 4 Michigan
- Divisive Libyan commander announces candidacy for president
- California Baptist beats Jackson St. 77-64
- Same destination, different approaches for Brazil, Argentina
- Henry, Roberts lead Bradley over Missouri S&T 92-66
- Abilene Christian beats Texas-Arlington 80-71 in OT
- Braun carries Santa Clara over Nevada 96-74
- Moonlit dunes: Taiwanese photographer P.K. Chen’s take on Death Valley
- Brockington, Hunter help Iowa St. beat Alabama St. 68-60
- Taiwan to buy 12 MH-60R Seahawk choppers from US
- Afghanistan: Deadly bomb blast in Shiite neighborhood in Kabul
- Prince Group Wins "Best Country Awards for Overall CSR Excellence, Best in Cambodia" at The Global CSR Awards 2021
- Jets score 3 in 2nd period, beat Oilers 5-2
- Muguruza, Kontaveit to play for title at year-end WTA Finals
- Butler leads 5 in double figures, UC Irvine routs La Verne
- Transparency International names Taiwan as low-risk country for defense corruption
- Engstler leads No. 10 Louisville in 82-25 rout of Bellarmine
- Liverpool attacker planned blast for months: police
- Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases
- The Iceteca: Canada beats Mexico 2-1 in Edmonton chill
- Jones' triple-double sparks No. 7 Stanford in 77-55 win
- Land of 1,000 Ducks: Franchise wins, Getzlaf career points
- Taiwanese Australian elected mayor of Melbourne suburb
- George scores 34, Clippers school young Spurs 106-92
- Anderson leads Pacific past Cal State-Stanislaus 65-46
- Anosike carries CS Fullerton over George Washington 74-59
- Bogdanovic scores 27 to lead Jazz to 120-85 rout of 76ers
- Weah's goal gains US bumpy 1-1 draw at Jamaica in qualifier
- Curry scores 37, Durant season-low 19 as Warriors rout Nets
- Barcello scores 25, BYU pounds No. 12 Oregon 81-49
- Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
- Hurricanes open six-game road trip with 4-2 win at Vegas
- EXPLAINER: Europe lacks natural gas. Is it Russia's fault?
- Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
- US and Japan carry out anti-submarine drills in South China Sea
- Taiwan's Hsieh and partner beat Japanese duo, advance to final of WTA Finals
- One grand night: Zegras OT goal gives Ducks 1,000th victory
- Taiwan Air Force sees itself as one of world’s 15 strongest
- James Dyson Award 2021: three winners with world-improving inventions
- Desperate Afghans forced to sell children
- Taiwan to decide on 2nd BNT dose for ages 12-17 in late Nov.
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- China phases out power cuts, Taiwanese companies resume manufacturing
- Belarus: Lukashenko agrees to EU talks on ending migrant standoff
- Azerbaijan loses 7 troops in border clashes with Armenia
- Taiwan detains retired Marine major for entering base with forged ID
- Hundreds go missing in Burkina Faso amid extremist violence
- Taiwanese company offering one year’s free pet food for adopting special needs animals
- Taipei World Gym branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
- ZEISS Celebrates 175 Years of Innovation, Passion and the Courage to Develop
- Cuba to restore Spanish EFE news agency credentials
- AZ recipients can choose mRNA jab for 15th vaccination round tomorrow
- Japan, US set framework for talks on trade, broader ties
- Regent Taipei presents heartwarming Thanksgiving promotions
- Australia aims to protect, promote critical technologies
- Sudanese migrants in Israel fear deportation after coup
- Group of women 'harvest' south Taiwan cabbage patch uninvited
- PWC discusses ESG with Taiwan News
- DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ creates new Green segment
- Buy cakes at FamilyMart and help Taiwan's strays
- South Korea pushes booster shots as COVID-19 spread worsens
- China, US to ease restrictions on each other's journalists
- Austrian city swears in first-ever communist mayor
- Third hiking accident happens on Taiwan’s Alishan in less than one month
- SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE., the large-scale Japanese sake activity, makes a triumphant return with an ultimate sake and seafood crossover experience!
- 'We don’t deserve this': Inflation hits Turkish people hard
- Hang Lung Properties looks forward to Christmas with Launch of "hello Christmas!" Cross-Mall Winter Rewards, a Series of e-Shopping Offers and Surprises
- World War II US veterans recall flying aid to China
- American NTU student wins Mandarin speech contest in Taiwan
- Taiwan discusses new proposal for high-speed rail station in northeast
- Swiss government: Same-sex couples can marry starting July 1
- Hungary's COVID-19 deaths, cases hit new highs amid surge
- Filipino martial law victims challenge Marcos' election bid
- Police say Liverpool attacker bought bomb parts for 6 months
- Tony Elumelu Foundation funds 5000 African SMEs from 54 African countries for its 2021 Entrepreneurship Programme
- Morikawa, Horschel look to make history in Dubai finale
- The catch with buy now, pay later could be your credit
- Charity: 10 migrants suffocated on packed boat off Libya
- ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Singles Results
- Sikhs arrive in Pakistan for annual religious festivities
- Amid tensions, Turkey expands its offshore drilling fleet
- German farm to cull 4,000 pigs after swine fever detected
- Cuban dissident Yunior Garcia flies to Spain
- Edmunds: 2022 Kia Carnival versus 2021 Honda Odyssey
- 7,200 quarantine center rooms available in Taiwan for Dec. 14 -31 bookings
- Q&A: Binance CEO on bubbles, meme coins and crypto's swings
- Amid crypto's Wild West, Binance says a sheriff is needed
- Taiwan proposes 7-year prison term for deepfake porn images
- Former Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Chairman Jack Sun dies at 72
- Review: Too many old ghosts mar 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'
- ICC sets up review to help women's cricket in Afghanistan
- Stellantis recalls heavy duty diesel Rams to fix fuel pumps
- US publishing association honors Guatemalan publisher
- Thanksgiving air travel to rebound to 2019 levels, TSA says
- Johnson & Pastrana to represent USA in Race of Champions
- Premier League needs new chair as Hoffman announces exit
- Simple steps toward reducing waste this holiday season
- Federer set to miss Wimbledon, dreams of 1 more Slam final
- Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena
- Akasa Air buys engines worth $4.5 billion for new 737 Maxs
- FIFA politics a new challenge for Ellis over biennial WCups
- Review: Tennis comes 2nd in inspirational ‘King Richard’
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Striking workers in Spain clash with police, seek pay hikes
- Hate speech trial opens for French far-right pundit
- Turkey: Moderate quake causes panic but no damage, injuries
- 2 men sentenced to prison for roles in lottery scam
- Fiji wing issued 5-match suspension for red card vs. Wales
- Denmark to wear clothes with 'critical messages' in Qatar
- Operator: Impact from release of Fukushima water minimal
- Journalist returns home to Detroit area after Myanmar ordeal
- EU pitches new plan to battle global deforestation from home
- Retired violin professor pleads guilty to child sex charges
- Christmas stretch: UK inflation highest in nearly a decade
- US home construction dips 0.7% in October, but permits jump
- Lebanese central bank governor says corruption charges false
- Novavax asks EU drug regulator to OK its COVID vaccine
- VW Group recalls Audis; passenger air bags may be disabled
- Surprising teams on wrong side of Week 10 blowouts in NFL
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NFL Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- Cambodian court denies bail to 14 opposition members
- English Standings
- NHL Expanded Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Parole granted to Henry Montgomery, 75-year-old at center of key case that's allowed hundreds of juvenile lifers freedom
- AHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- ECHL Glance
- Lawsuit: Florida condo collapse triggered by building work
- Editorial Roundup: U.S.
- 'Foreign' agents pitch has El Salvador civil society on edge
- Queen carries out in-person audience at Windsor Castle
- 4 Afghan journalists get temporary shelter in N. Macedonia
- Croatia defender Josip Stanisic tests positive for virus
- Russian track doping suspension extended into 7th year
- Germany's Merkel warns against Europe 'decoupling' from China
- WHO: Europe is only region with increasing COVID deaths
- Sweden joins European trend, adopts COVID vaccination pass
- Pilot among 4 who died in Michigan plane crash was a teacher
- Sabres focused on looking ahead with Eichel now in the past
- UK tones down threats in N Ireland trade spat with EU
- Pakistan's parliament passes bill to allow electronic voting
- Photographer Jock Sturges pleads guilty to sexual misconduct
- Callers to global helplines voiced similar pandemic worries
- UK court sends 9 road-blocking climate protesters to prison
- Egyptian ex-lawmaker and journalists get prison sentences
- One shot at a time: Albania battles the vaccine skeptics
- Amazon stops accepting UK Visa credit cards, cites high fees
- Thousands detained in Ethiopia, human rights group estimates
- Mexico to deploy troops to Riviera Maya in wake of shootings
- Israel sentences Spanish woman for aiding banned group
- WA redistricting panel urges high court to look at its maps
- Florida tops 1,000 manatee deaths in grim single-year record
- WTA Montevideo Open Results
- Amazon-sponsored artwork that 'learns' debuts at Smithsonian
- Schools close as smog-laden India capital considers lockdown
- Alves insisted on returning to help Barcelona recover
- Germany sees surge in COVID cases, mulls new restrictions
- In Israel, Miss Universe says pageant no place for politics
- UK F35 fighter jet crashes in Med, pilot ejects safely
- Czech president prepares to appoint prime minister, gov't
- Review: Adele goes beyond heartbreak in powerful '30' album
- Poll shows Swiss support for "COVID-19" law ahead of vote
- New research offers glimpse into early human development
- Naturally, Falcons vs Patriots brings back memories of 28-3
- Spain eyes COVID-19 boosters for health workers, elderly
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- College Football Picks: Fall cupcakes are back in the South
- Manhattan district attorney will ask court to exonerate two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965
- Jacob Chansley, who stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 with a spear and wearing horned fur hat, sentenced to 41 months in prison
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- Turkey, Spain discuss sale of aircraft carrier, submarine
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Hungary's punishment for Euro 2020 fan incidents halved
- Black man stomped by South Carolina officer gets $650K
- Taliban urges U.S. Congress to release Afghanistan's assets
- Reviving Biden's big bill, Democrats look to regain momentum
- Cards' Conner, Cowboys' Lamb among best bets to score
- New-look India beats New Zealand by 5 wickets in 1st T20
- Pope's role in Vatican London building deal arises in court
- Call to remove Black pastors adds to agony in Arbery's town
- Remains of Korean War soldier from NY ID'ed after 71 years
- Frida Kahlo self-portrait sells for record $35M at auction
- Israeli police: Palestinian teen fatally shot after stabbing
- Reviving Biden's big bill, Democrats look to regain momentum
- Chicago-area mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme
- 'Flashing red': Belgium tightens rules amid COVID-19 surge
- Texas Tech clears Shannon to return after rules review
- AUTO RACING: Hamilton closing in Formula One title chase
- Israel's top court freezes return of boy, 6, to Italy
- Ban on lobster fishing to save whales is back, court rules
- Review: In ‘C’mon C’mon,’ a plea to listen to the children
- Biden's nominee for bank regulator faces hostile opposition
- California asks review of order tossing ban on private jails
- Pereira, Johnston announced as part of USFL management team
- No. 12 Texas women roll past Southeast Missouri State 88-47
- US national parks to offer look into green-friendly transit
- No charges after man believed car struck deer, not a woman
- Czechs, Slovaks hit virus records, target the unvaccinated
- UN demands that Yemen's Houthi rebels free detained staffers
- Police detain kin seeking bodies of slain Kashmir civilians
- Back from injury, Shiffrin eyes World Cup record in Finland
- 'No Nukes' footage bypasses Springsteen's aversion to film
- Toyota recalls Camrys to fix power brake-assist problems
- Jefferson revs up Vikings offense after pair of quiet games
- Leading Cuban activist, wife make surprise trip to Spain
- Ichiro Suzuki to be inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame
- Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard
- UN atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile
- Texas A&M opens 2nd half on 22-0 run, beats Houston Baptist
- Confident US sees home wins, road draws as path to World Cup
- Chinese hockey team loses another game in test for Olympics
- Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare a mistrial over prosecution video evidence; case could be refiled if granted
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Red Sox owners in talks to buy NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- South American ref suspended after failing to give red card
- Mahomes turns things around, Chiefs get back in playoff mix
- Greeks hold peaceful march on deadly uprising anniversary
- UN envoy: Somalia's leaders must finish elections quickly
- Franchise QB (Taylor's Version): Heinicke does it his way
- Review: 'The Power of the Dog' is a sublime gothic Western
- Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists
- Belarus brings some migrants in from cold at Polish border
- Japan, South Korea balk at sharing stage after US talks
- Iran-backed hackers accused of targeting critical US sectors
- Philippines says China blocked boats, fired water cannons in South China sea
- Defensive line has No. 6 Notre Dame sitting in first class
- Panthers say Barkov will be week-to-week with injury
- Maria Bartiromo says it's 'absurd' to think she lobbied Barr
- Adele tops Swift in musician faceoff, nearly beats Oscars
- US offers investment to boost global COVID vaccine capacity
- Mertz making strides during No. 19 Wisconsin's win streak
- Falcons fans might be shielding their eyes, ears vs Patriots
- Visa, Target fall; TJX, Varex Imaging rise
- Marlins add 4 coaches to Mattingly's staff for 2022
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- EXPLAINER: Why India has repeated air pollution problems
- Giants QB Daniel Jones knows all about playing Buccaneers
- O'Rourke raises $2M in first day of Texas governor campaign
- Musk sells more shares than he needs to pay current tax bill
- House censures Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, removes him from committees over posting of violent video
- Women sue Yale over fentanyl switch-up at fertility clinic
- New Georgia Republican congressional map targets McBath
- UK Parliament votes to curb members' 2nd jobs after scandal
- USC QB Jaxson Dart to make debut start in UCLA rivalry game
- NJ breaks own monthly sports betting record: $1.3B in bets
- Lions QB Jared Goff sits out practice with oblique injury
- Analysis: Federer sees 'end is near,' hopes for on-court bye
- Business Highlights: Biden on EVs, Apple on self-repair
- Austin: Moscow should explain its troop buildup near Ukraine
- Browns' Mayfield 'beat up', still hopes to play vs Lions
- Top US envoy appeals for preservation of democracy in Africa
- White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated in 1st 2 weeks
- Vials labeled 'Smallpox' found in Pennsylvania lab freezer
- Boston museum workers on 1-day strike over pay, COVID safety
- After a swim with a gator, the Dolphins start eyeing Jets
- Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt
- Novak Djokovic beats Rublev to reach ATP Finals semifinals
- Mayor: Rapper Young Dolph, 36, fatally shot at cookie shop in hometown of Memphis, Tennessee
- Houston's 100-sack milestone was a bright spot for Ravens
- Flacco to get start at QB for Jets on Sunday vs. Dolphins
- Mercedes to make case for review of Verstappen non-penalty
- Man who killed 4-year-old as teen blames anger over bullying
- Court sides with expelled student over memes deemed a threat
- From Sooner to SMU, Mordecai starts with record 37 TD passes
- Jackson scores 19 to lift Texas A&M-CC past Denver 69-67
- NFL updates COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thanksgiving
- A look at this year's best new artist Latin Grammys nominees
- Companies bid $192 million in 1st Gulf oil sale under Biden
- Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
- Man on trial in Texas woman's death said he didn't kill her
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- FedEx shooting victims ask Indianapolis for $2.1 million
- How a right-wing provocateur is using race to reach Gen Z
- Winning only stat important to Titans QB Ryan Tannehill
- Blackhawks hire Rob Cookson as assistant coach
- Brazil swaps acclaimed welfare program for untested stand-in
- Lawyer says Tarantino has right to sell 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs
- Louisiana gov will pardon Plessy v. Ferguson freedom rider
- Michigan hoops coach Juwan Howard agrees to 5-year extension
- Ex-official subpoenaed in probe of Noem daughter meeting
- Sudan minister: Return to pre-coup arrangement ‘unrealistic’
- Division I Council approves expansion of women's NCAA basketball tournament from 64 to 68 teams, effective this season
- Toronto’s Robbie Ray has won the AL Cy Young Award
- Steelers' Edmunds to step up while Fitzpatrick sidelined
- Jalen Hurts faces Saints for first time since first start
- Status of Seattle's Chris Carson remains uncertain
- MLB owners meet amid labor negotiations with players' union
- 2 men set to be cleared in the 1965 killing of Malcolm X
- Tribes welcome infusion of money in infrastructure bill
- Review says Pentagon reacted appropriately to Jan. 6 riot
- Libya's parliament speaker announces run for president
- South Africa's Erasmus banned for criticizing ref in video
- Henry Montgomery, at center of juvenile life debate, is free
- India: Paytm shares slump after historic IPO
- Belarus-Poland crisis: Death and misery at the border
- Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes has won the NL Cy Young Award
- Oklahoma board cites execution flaws, recommends clemency
- Portland among US cities adding funds to police departments
- Verlander agrees to $25M, 1-year deal with Astros
- Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs
- Judge orders Ruggs back to court after missed alcohol test
- Asprilla channels his grief into big season for Portland
- After record low, monarch butterflies return to California
- Korda, Ko take their race to final event of LPGA Tour
- Target tames global supply backups; sales surge 13.2% in Q3
- Former Kentucky U.S. Rep. Larry Hopkins dies at 88
- Verlander gets $25M from Astros, Belt remains with Giants
- House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke
- State: Man who killed estranged wife, terrorized their family becomes 1st person executed in Mississippi since 2012.
- Flooding forces Abbotsford Canucks to postpone 2 AHL games
- WTA Finals Results
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Packers' Rodgers doesn't practice because of toe issue
- U.S. asks Japan, China, others to consider tapping oil reserves to cut global energy prices: Reuters
- Deing's go-ahead layup helps UTSA past IUPUI 60-57
- Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner praises Cashman, Boone
- Search warrants unsealed in probe of billionaire Sanford
- Man who shot Arbery testifies: 'He had my gun. He struck me'
- Vikings designate Peterson for return; CB has missed 3 games
- Director fired after improper law certificate given to donor
- US airman shot down over Romania in WWII is accounted for
- Electric vehicles get spotlight at Los Angeles Auto Show
- State media release attributed to Peng raises WTA concerns
- Taiwan opens representative office in Lithuania
- UN envoy: Afghanistan on brink of `humanitarian catastrophe'
- Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
- Sliding Saints sticking with steady Siemian at QB for now
- EXPLAINER: How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed
- Rittenhouse case raises question: What makes a fair trial?
- Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in 'Rust' shooting
- Belarus border crisis: Poland detains 100 migrants
- Brooks carries UMass Lowell past Central Connecticut 77-53
- China Evergrande sells entire stake in streaming platform HengTen for $273 mln
- Mitchell blocks 8 shots, URI wins defensive battle with BC
- Chic hotel opening in New York City celebrates Broadway
- Clemson's Swinney: WR Ross will enter NFL draft
- Injuries, COVID-19 leave Chargers defense short-handed
- Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop
- 4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Journalist Maria Ressa reflects on Nobel Peace Prize win
- NCAA women's basketball tournament expands to 68 teams
- Poland-Belarus border: First Iraqis to be repatriated
- Pilot death is 2nd amid late season wildfires in Rockies
- Botify enters Japan - empowering Japanese companies to enhance their online traffic and revenue with its next-generation enterprise SEO platform
- Four New Philips Headphones Now Available in Thailand
- Toronto lefty Ray wins AL Cy Young, Brewers' Burnes takes NL
- Hermosa's double-double leads No. 18 GT women past ETSU
- Striking Deere workers approve new contract promising 10% raises to 10,000 employees on third vote
- US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
- Osteonecrosis Treatment Market | Forecasts, Market Pattern, Trends, and Opportunity Assessment | NSAIDS, Blood Thinners
- State of emergency in British Columbia; more deaths expected
- Osteotomy Plates Market | Developments to 2031: Growth, Possible solutions, Benefits, and Future Trends
- No. 21 Ohio State women bowl past Bowling Green 94-63
- No. 25 Virginia Tech thumps Coppin St. 85-32 behind Sheppard
- LaRavia scores 24, leads Wake Forest to 95-59 win
- Greece: Activists who helped migrants go on trial
- Outdoor Noise Barrier Market | Industry Scope, Size, Demand, Driving Factors, and Market Outlook
- Output Management Software Market | Developments, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2031)
- Pachymeters Market: Business Strategy, Analysis of Industry players, and Forecast to 2031
- Pack Conveyors Market: Detailed Research Study, Business Planning, Value Chain Market, and Forecast till 2031
- Packaging Barrier Films Market: Growth Drivers, Geographic Overview, Marketing Strategy, and Forecast to 2031
- Packaging Foam Market Assessment (2021-2031) : Research Study Analysis, Future Prospects, and Industry Structure to 2031
- Packaging Inspection Systems Market: Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Outlook, Operational Challenges, and Estimation Analysis by 2031
- Packaging Machine Heaters Market: Revenue (2021-2031): Technological Progress, Business Planning, and the Top-Vendor Landscape to 2031
- Padded Mailers Market | COVID-19 Scenario, Business Overview, Risks, and Opportunities to 2031
- Pain Monitoring Devices Market | Assessment of Opportunities, Potential Growth Factors and Challenges, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2031
- Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors' ransom demand
- Apical Group Collaborates with Palm Oil Industry Stakeholders to Launch "Palm Oil Nation"
- Paint Additives Market: CAGR, Value Chain Analysis, Pestle and SWOT Analysis to 2031
- Pallet Collar Market: Development of Region based Scenarios and Forecast Estimation by 2031
- Pallet Corner Boards Market: In-depth Observation, Key Trends, Markets Drivers, and Long term Projection by 2031
- Pallet Jacks Market: Revenue (2021-2031): Industry Outlook, Current Manufacturer Scenario, Share, Size, Benefits, and Forecast to 2031
- Pallet Labeler Market: Critical Industry Aspects by Key Segment, and Forecast to 2031
- Palletizing Robots Market | key players, regions, market surveys, growth prospects, and opportunities By 2031
- Pallet Wraps Market: Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Data Research Analysis to 2031
- Palliative Care Market Assessment (2021-2031): Size, Share, Revenue, and Sales – Revised Report 2021 And Forecast till 2031
- Paper Canisters Market | Market SWOT analysis, Market Company Profiles and Forecast until 2031
- Pan Liners Market | Key Findings by Major Segments, Market Key Factors, and Forecast Till 2031
- Paper Coating Binders Market: Top Suppliers, Business Development Market and Forecast for 2031
- Paper Cores Market | Market Demand, Growth Factors, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecast for 2031
- Paper Packaging Tapes Market | Market Research Insights, Industry Insights, and Forecasts Through 2031
- Paper Pallets Market | Research Insights, Industry Insights, and Forecasts Through 2031
- Paper Recycling Market | Current Market Trends, CAGR Value, and Market Impact
- Phoenix to pay $5M in lawsuit over man’s death during arrest
- EPA sets timeline to weigh next steps related to Pebble Mine
- 1st migrant workers land in Taiwan after 6-month ban
- Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard's action in South China Sea
- Brown, Christie lead Michigan State past Butler 73-52
- Mississippi executes man who killed wife, terrorized family
- Kenanga Investors Appointed Fund Manager for Dana Wakaf Bencana
- Botify expands in Asia Pacific - empowering brands locally to enhance ROI from search with its enterprise SEO platform
- China sends bombers to Himalayas amid border talks with India
- Part Feeder Market | Market outlook, market constraints, research methodology, and forecast to 2031 for the industry
- Partition inserter machines Market:Analysis of the Product Life Cycle, Market Constraints, and Future Trends
- Passive Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions Market | Scope, Size, Current Situation, Market Evaluation, and Forecast to 2031
- Patient Monitoring Pods Market | Forecasts, Market Pattern, Trends, and Opportunity Assessment
- Patient Recliners Market | Developments to 2031: Growth, Possible solutions, Benefits, and Future Trends
- Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market | Industry Scope, Size, Demand, Driving Factors, and Market Outlook
- Pediatric Measuring Devices Market | Developments, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2031)
- Peelable Lid Stock Market: Detailed Research Study, Business Planning, Value Chain Market, and Forecast till 2031
- Peel Pouches Market: Business Strategy, Analysis of Industry players, and Forecast to 2031
- Peptide Microarrays Market Assessment (2021-2031) : Research Study Analysis, Future Prospects, and Industry Structure to 2031
- Peelable lidding films Market: Growth Drivers, Geographic Overview, Marketing Strategy, and Forecast to 2031
- Deere workers approve 3rd contract offer, will end strike
- AP source: Mets, Eppler near 4-year GM deal
- Tyler Polley scores 17 points, No. 23 UConn routs LIU 93-40
- Perfluoropolyether (PFPE) Market: Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Outlook, Operational Challenges, and Estimation Analysis by 2031
- Personal Watercraft Market: Revenue (2021-2031): Technological Progress, Business Planning, and the Top-Vendor Landscape to 2031
- PET Containers Market | COVID-19 Scenario, Business Overview, Risks, and Opportunities to 2031
- PET Food Trays Market | Assessment of Opportunities, Potential Growth Factors and Challenges, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2031
- Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market: CAGR, Value Chain Analysis, Pestle and SWOT Analysis to 2031
- Pharmaceutical Plastic Pots Market: Development of Region based Scenarios and Forecast Estimation by 2031
- Pharmaceutical Thermal Analysis Market: In-depth Observation, Key Trends, Markets Drivers, and Long term Projection by 2031
- Pharmaceuticals Pouch Market: Critical Industry Aspects by Key Segment, and Forecast to 2031
- Pharmaceutical Unit Dose Packaging Market: Revenue (2021-2031): Industry Outlook, Current Manufacturer Scenario, Share, Size, Benefits, and Forecast to 2031
- Photoacoustic Tomography Market: Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Data Research Analysis to 2031
- Molinar, Moore scored 19, Mississippi St. tops Detroit 77-64
- Phototherapy Lamps Market | key players, regions, market surveys, growth prospects, and opportunities By 2031
- Physical Security Equipment Market Assessment (2021-2031): Size, Share, Revenue, and Sales – Revised Report 2021 And Forecast till 2031
- Physical-Digital Integration Market | Key Findings by Major Segments, Market Key Factors, and Forecast Till 2031
- Pick and Place Carton Packers Market | Market SWOT analysis, Market Company Profiles and Forecast until 2031
- Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market: Top Suppliers, Business Development Market and Forecast for 2031
- Pipe Insulation Films Market | Market Demand, Growth Factors, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecast for 2031
- Pipe Insulation Products Market | Market Research Insights, Industry Insights, and Forecasts Through 2031
- Plant Based Protein Beverages Market | Research Insights, Industry Insights, and Forecasts Through 2031
- Plant-Based Snacks Market | Current Market Trends, CAGR Value, and Market Impact
- Plastic Drums Market | Market outlook, market constraints, research methodology, and forecast to 2031 for the industry
- Plastic Extrusion Machine Market:Analysis of the Product Life Cycle, Market Constraints, and Future Trends
- Plastic Pipe Jointing And Welding Market | Scope, Size, Current Situation, Market Evaluation, and Forecast to 2031
- Engstler's 20 points lead No. 10 Louisville past UT Martin
- Asian shares mostly decline after US stocks shuffle lower
- Henderson, Cooke help No. 1 Gamecocks beat Clemson 76-45
- Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden
- Kansas State uses quick start to defeat Omaha 79-64
- VCU knocks off Vanderbilt 48-37
- Cuban FM tells AP that fizzled protest effort was US failure
- George Mason shocks No. 20 Maryland with 71=66 upset on road
- Big 12 suspends Texas Tech radio announcers over comments
- Hornets beat Wizards 97-87 for 4th straight victory
- WTA questions authenticity of email from Peng Shuai
- Couple's $86M award in Monsanto pesticide case stands
- Clark, Warnock lead No. 8 Iowa past Southern, 87-67
- Taipei Illustration Fair to feature creations from 102 artists
- Wizards' GM Tommy Sheppard gets extension amid fast start
- Winds whip up volcanic ash from 1912 eruption in Alaska
- Late run lifts No. 16 Arkansas past Northern Iowa 93-80
- Nichols tops 2K yards in C. Michigan win over Ball St.
- Balanced Hawks win 3rd straight, beating Celtics 110-99
- Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks defeat Lakers 109-102
- Harden, Nets outlast short-handed Cavaliers, 109-99
- Stanford hands Valparaiso 74-60 loss
- Grant, Joseph lead Pistons to 97-89 comeback win over Pacers
- Oklahoma State holds on to top N.C. State 74-68
- Caldwell scores 14 to carry Army over Merrimack 74-51
- Butler has triple-double in return, Heat top Pelicans 113-98
- Migrant camps grow in Mexico amid uncertainty on US policy
- Florida GOP limits vaccine mandates, flouting White House
- N. Illinois uses OT to beat Buffalo 33-27
- Taiwan donates medical supplies to Somaliland
- Cain scores 29 to lead Oakland past Toledo 80-59
- No. 9 Baylor makes 21 steals in 92-47 win over Central Ark
- Asadullah scores 21 to lift Lipscomb past Dayton 78-59
- Ayah, Grant lift Miami (Ohio) past Stetson 80-65
- Cardaci scores 19 to lead Coppin State to first win
- World Movement for Democracy's 11th Global Assembly to be held in Taipei
- Magic rally late, beat Knicks 104-98 to stop 3-game slide
- Mitchell leads No. 8 Texas over Northern Colorado 62-49
- Rice lifts Bucknell over Rider 81-74
- Mills scores 13 to lift Florida State past Tulane 59-54
- Llewellyn scores 17 to lead Princeton over Marist 80-61
- Kampschroeder sparks No. 15 Oregon St women over Cal Baptist
- Jackson Davis scores 18 as Indiana battles past St. John's
- Kirkwood scores 16 to carry Harvard past Albany 60-53
- Allen scores 35 to carry Delaware over La Salle 85-82 in OT
- Today in History
- No. 1 South Carolina women beat Clemson 76-45
- De La Rosa leads Columbia past Binghamton 85-77 in OT
- Lu Dort scores 34 points, Thunder beat Rockets 101-89
- Allick, Kopp carry Kansas City past Kansas Christian 99-36
- House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke
- Hate speech in Myanmar continues to thrive on Facebook
- Taiwan deploys advanced F-16V fighter jets amid China threat
- Abortion in India: Bridging the gap between progressive legislation and implementation
- Edwards closes out Timberwolves' 107-97 win against Kings
- Infinix Smashes Sales Targets In Southeast Asia 11.11
- PLA has acquired initial invasion capacity of Taiwan
- George Mason holds off No. 20 Maryland 71-66
- Brown leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Xavier (N.O.) 84-72
- Octave carries Air Force past Texas Southern 61-57
- Taiwan’s JustKitchen announces Philippines expansion
- Antetokounmpo scores 47 points, Bucks beat Lakers 109-102
- Scheierman leads S. Dakota St. past Montana St. 91-74
- Tzu Chi Environmental Action Center Presents Exhibitions
- Tzu Chi Environmental Action Center to Open November 20
- Hate speech in Myanmar continues to thrive on Facebook
- Mallette scores 17 to carry Pepperdine over UC Davis 72-67
- Greece: NGO workers could face prison for helping migrants
- Tass lifts Saint Mary's (Calif.) past Bellarmine 73-64
- Hate speech in Myanmar continues to thrive on Facebook
- Mosley carries Missouri St. past Sam Houston St. 77-55
- Dawson lifts Portland State past George Fox 104-58
- Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount past UALR 82-63
- Foxconn eyes smart driving market with R&D center in New Taipei
- Taiwan reports 3 imported COVID cases
- No. 2 UCLA blows out North Florida 98-63 for 4th win in row
- Youngkin: Victory shows winning GOP path on education
- Booker scores 24 points, Suns beat Mavs for 10th straight
- Taiwan civil service wage raise to benefit 1.02 million
- China: Detained journalist Zhang Zhan on 'hanging by a thread'
- Gojek and TBS Energi Utama form a joint venture to accelerate the development of Indonesia’s two-wheel electric vehicle ecosystem
- New Philippine envoy to Taiwan aims to bring two countries 'closer together'
- Lillard rallies Blazers to 112-107 victory over Bulls
- Blackhawks beat Kraken 4-2 for fourth straight win
- Kadri, Rantanen lead Avalanche to 4-2 win over Canucks
- Taiwan's torpedo shortage could affect submarine program
- No. 2 Alabama takes on No. 25 Arkansas in SEC West matchup
- No. 4 Oregon at No. 24 Utah tops Pac-12 this week
- Kansas St. could set up OU and Oklahoma St. for Big 12 title
- 49ers' big-play WR Samuel adds new role as running back
- Haslem joins small club, gives Heat spark off bench
- Hathaway scores twice, Capitals snap Kings' point streak 2-0
- The Biden-Xi Summit: There is Really No Point Talking to the PRC
- Japan diplomat pulls out of U.S. news conference over islet dispute with S.Korea
- Taiwan commissions advanced new F-16s as China threat grows
- Slow starts once again haunting Raiders during skid
- Japan looks to accept more foreigners in key policy shift
- Taiwan celebrates 30 years in APEC by donating US$1.5 million
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
- Taiwan’s NCKU wins in German contest for self-driving tech
- Wife of ex-Interpol president jailed in China tells AP that the Chinese government ‘eats its children’
- Big Ten preview: Spartans visit Ohio State for key East game
- No. 7 Michigan St looks to stop march of No. 4 Buckeyes
- No. 3 Cincinnati will try to keep the heat on against SMU
- Without Bielema, Illini out to end No. 18 Iowa's dominance
- After overhauling staff, Nebraska faces No. 19 Wisconsin
- China coast guard uses water cannon against Philippine boats
- Taiwan deploys advanced F-16V fighter jets amid China threat
- Pakistan: Lawmakers back castration in new anti-rape law
- Taiwan’s Hualien Joint Indigenous Harvest Festival to take place Nov. 19-21
- Singapore foreign minister sees complications in Taiwan’s CPTPP bid
- Taiwan government keeps close watch on inflation
- Singapore GreenTech Challenge by Microsoft to rally community effort and accelerate progress on the Singapore Green Plan
- Taiwan to let in 5,000 foreign Mandarin students in March 2022
- Beijing: Olympic snow demand won't affect water supply
- SKorea sees record virus jump as thousands take college exam
- ‘Taiwanese’ office in Lithuania opens
- Taiwan's first Metaverse yoga opens eyes
- Taiwan to increase Central American development in trust fund deal with CABEI
- Taiwan has 557 migrant workers requesting quarantine beds after reopening
- China must grasp West does not see Taiwan like Hong Kong: Tony Blair
- Taiwan’s Hsieh and partner finish second at WTA Finals
- Taiwan biggest winner of Biden-Xi Summit: Sankei Shimbun
- Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
- Taiwan's largest gathering of startups begins
- COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit record for 2nd straight day
- Bangladesh glad for Pakistan visit to rid poor T20 memories
- 3 teams start life under new managers as EPL resumes
- Suspected extremist gunmen kill 25 in southwestern Niger
- How to bounce back after a business fails
- Berlin-based online bank N26 quits US market
- New Delhi's air still 'very poor' despite emergency measures
- Austria: Sebastian Kurz's immunity lifted for corruption probe
- Xavi coaches 1st Barcelona game in derby against Espanyol
- Ex-teacher called 'monster' gets 2 years for sexual battery
- Belarus deeply divided over migrant arrivals
- Kardashian West helps fly Afghan women soccer players to UK
- Meng Hongwei’s wife slams ‘monster’ China
- Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
- UK to hold public inquiry into Novichok poisoning death
- Swedish clubs sign Qatar protest, demand action from FIFA
- McIlroy keeps up resurgence to lead World Tour Championship
- Starbucks, Amazon open grab-and-go store in New York
- Bulgaria accuses military officials of spying for Russia
- Muguruza wins WTA Finals for first time, beating Kontaveit
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Turkey again cuts interest rates, currency hits new low
- Judge: Girl, 14, competent for adult trial in armed standoff
- U.S. jobless claims drop seventh straight week to 268,000
- Olympic gold medalist among 13 weightlifters in doping case
- EU drug agency starts evaluating new COVID-19 treatment
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - Major Remaster Out Today, Free Upgrade for Existing Owners
- Why can't some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?
- Leading Cuban dissident says he doesn't seek asylum in Spain
- Neil deGrasse Tyson book ‘Starry Messenger’ coming in 2022
- Rising prices threaten profit margins at food companies
- Sami Khedira takes UEFA school route to soccer leadership
- ATP Finals Singles Results
- Cologne Catholic church holds penance service on sex abuse
- Jason Mott, Tiya Miles win National Book Awards
- EU opens door to giving aid for semiconductor production
- Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal for possible COVID-19 treatment
- Czechs, Slovaks target unvaccinated with new restrictions
- Tchouameni is Monaco's latest young talent to catch the eye
- Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university
- US average 30-year mortgage rate back up over 3% this week
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- US warns pilots of weapon fire as war nears Ethiopia capital
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Libya's powerful ex-minister announces bid for president
- Gabon is last bastion of endangered African forest elephants
- Romanian media say explosion at weapons factory in small southern town kills 4, another 4 injured.
- Friendly fire kills guard struggling with inmate in court
- Harris pushes back against reports of West Wing tensions
- Consumers caught in middle as Amazon, Visa clash over fees
- Chiefs rely on overlooked draft class amid rise in AFC West
- Helen Mirren to get actors’ guild Life Achievement Award
- Justice Dept. grant awards $139M to hire 1,000 new officers
- Court hands 'Making a Murderer' subject Avery latest defeat
- Europe rights court slams Croatia on Afghan family pushback
- The AP Interview: Meng Hongwei's wife slams 'monster' China
- Croatia marks 30th anniversary of fall of Vukovar during war
- Glitchy features dent electric SUV reliability, survey finds
- Independent websites team up to boost rural journalism
- Hong Kong declares wild boars fair game after animal attacks
- Pakistan frees leader of party behind anti-France rally
- Japan urges peace between China, Taiwan, raises HK concerns
- 1st-place Packers visit Vikings, with Dillon at RB for Jones
- Cowboys, Chiefs on collision course for Arrowhead Stadium
- Rittenhouse trial arguments worry mental health advocates
- Barty finishes year as WTA's No. 1 for 3rd consecutive time
- England's Farrell out for 10-12 weeks, doubt for 6 Nations
- New laws steer some teachers away from race-related topics
- AP Top 25 Podcast: College football's silliest silly season
- Romanian media say arms plant blast kills 4, injures 4 more
- Bengals, Raiders head into meeting on 2-game skids
- Phone companies must allow texting new '988' suicide line
- Chase joins wide Virginia GOP field challenging Spanberger
- Decades of doubt: A timeline in the Malcolm X investigation
- Julius Jones' attorneys file last-minute request to stop execution as Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt remains mum on clemency
- Charlie Kirk exploits racial divide to reach Gen Z
- McCaffrey could present issues for Washington's pass defense
- Authorities: Missing Missouri woman was killed, dismembered
- Volunteer migrant rescuers appear in court in Greece
- With supply short, Ford dips toe into computer chip business
- Up for grabs: Utah and Oregon chase Pac-12 division titles
- Dolphins, Jets square off with all-time series tied 55-55-1
- Governor condemns tweet offering a 'bounty' on teachers
- Zahedi, playboy Iran ambassador to US under shah, dies at 93
- Rangers hires Van Bronckhorst as Gerrard's replacement
- Judge dismisses body disposal charge against crematory owner
- Swiss banks faulted over money laundering tied to Venezuela
- US-Canada border towns assess damage from devastating floods
- Jaguars host Niners trying to end 13-game skid vs NFC
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Cricket whistleblower Rafiq sorry about antisemitic remarks
- Fight for LA: Emotions high in UCLA-USC crosstown showdown
- WTA Montevideo Open Results
- Migrants held at sea for weeks accuse Malta of rights breach
- FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 11
- Cal excited to return for Big Game after COVID break
- Macy's, Kohl's post strong results heading into holidays
- Iraqi Shiite cleric calls on pro-Iran militias to disband
- US charges 2 suspected Iranian computer hackers, alleging they tried to intimidate voters ahead of presidential election
- Pressure on Fed's Powell is rising as inflation worsens
- Winner of 6 straight, Tennessee takes on skidding Texans
- IOC hails progress at meeting with Afghan sports officials
- Oklahoma governor commutes death sentence of Julius Jones, who was convicted of killing businessman in 1999
- Indianapolis Colts seek first win at Buffalo since 2003
- Germany approves new measures amid warnings of virus spike
- UK government faces criticism over high-speed rail revisions
- Anxious for a win, Syracuse travels to No. 25 NC State
- Cardinals look to stay on top of NFC West facing Seahawks
- Israeli couple is home after weeklong detention in Turkey
- Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to start a winning streak vs Saints
- Mississippi State looks to keep rolling vs Tennessee State
- Minnesota man charged in killing of couple at Fargo factory
- Fangio keeps status quo though winds of change in forecast
- Brady, SB champs aim to end 2-game skid against NY Giants
- DP World Tour Championship Dubai Scores
- Kansas back in Texas to face TCU after epic win over 'Horns
- Pickett, No. 20 Pitt try to lock up Coastal against Virginia
- DP World Tour Championship Dubai Par Scores
- NASA: Space station remains at risk from weapons test debris
- No. 17 Houston looks to extend streak to 10 against Memphis
- Uganda police kill 5, including cleric, after bomb blasts
- Jackson, Fields meet; Ravens seek bounce-back win over Bears
- DeSantis embraces coded 'Brandon' insult of Biden
- MATCHDAY: Bayern looks to extend lead, Monaco faces Lille
- Video: Palestinian kids lined up for photo in Israeli raid
- No. 23 SDSU looks to stay on track for MWC championship game
- Eyeing Big 12 title, No. 9 Oklahoma St visits Texas Tech
- Coach Ron Rivera prepares to face his former QB Cam Newton
- Cowboys visit Chiefs for showdown of NFL heavyweights
- UN: Ethiopia releases 6 UN staff and all 70 plus drivers
- As Vikes prep for Rodgers, Packers 'D poses tough test, too
- Britain’s Prince Charles in Cairo, first visit since 2006
- No. 11 Baylor heads to K-State trying to end road woes
- GOP paints Biden's choice for bank regulator as radical
- No. 16 Texas A&M wraps up home schedule vs. Prairie View
- No. 1 Georgia tests 10-0 record against Charleston Southern
- Sparks fly as neutral pronoun included in French dictionary
- New York judge tosses convictions of two men who spent two decades behind bars for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
- Hoosiers try to salvage tough season with win over Gophers
- Disney to require COVID-19 shots for cruise guests 5 and up
- No. 2 Alabama could clinch title shot versus No. 21 Arkansas
- Rams reel into bye week with first major concerns of season
- No. 17 Houston looks to extend streak to 10 against Memphis
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- No. 15 UTSA aiming for first C-USA West title against UAB
- Sudan's police chief denies role in killing of protesters
- India: Modi announces repeal of controversial farm laws
- Suspected serial killer charged in two Kansas deaths
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- CME Group Tour Championship Par Scores
- NAACP Image Awards to be held with live audience in February
- No. 6 Irish hoping to avoid Yellow Jackets’ sting
- ASU needs help but can still reach Pac-12 title game
- Bengals, Raiders look to reverse recent slides
- No. 12 Oklahoma faces another test in Iowa State
- Scant fraud reported among U.S. rental assistance programs
- UN condemns seizure of closed US Embassy in Yemen by rebels
- Iraqi migrants caught in border crisis in Belarus fly home
- Prince Boateng back at hometown club Hertha: 'I'm the boss'
- Jets know they need to cover offense vs. Dolphins' Cover 0
- Washington State on cusp of bowl eligibility hosting Arizona
- CME Group Tour Championship Scores
- CME Group Tour Championship Par Scores
- CVS Health to close hundreds of drugstores over next 3 years
- Jalen Hurts aims to lead Eagles to another win over Saints
- Colts travel to face the Bills in 2020 playoff rematch
- Fans' return brings fear of violence, virus at Berlin derby
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Winners of 6 straight, Titans now tested by skidding Texans
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills
- Jaguars try to end 13-game skid vs NFC when they host 49ers
- Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones' life
- New migrant caravan sets off from southern Mexico border
- Helmerich & Payne, Cisco fall; Macy's, Nvidia rise
- Legal pot growers frustrated by illegal operations in Oregon
- WNBA changes its playoff format to more traditional bracket
- Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show
- No. 22 St. Bonaventure locks down Boise State in Charleston
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Tennessee gov appeals to officers resisting vaccine mandates
- New Orleans Audubon Zoo welcomes rescued young jaguar
- Lee6 takes lead at Tiburon as Korda gets start she wanted
- Allen scores 22 to lead New Mexico State over Davidson 75-64
- Comfortable Berríos skips free agency to stay with Blue Jays
- EXPLAINER: How Julius Jones' execution was stopped
- Life term in Sparks murder who fugitive who fled to Mexico
- Falcons place TE Hurst, LB Bates on IR before game vs Pats
- Division titles at stake when No. 24 Utah hosts No. 4 Oregon
- Cleaner for Israeli defense minister charged with espionage
- BC-US--Index, US
- Bob Bradley, LAFC parting ways after 4 seasons
- Women's wrestling star Clarissa Chun to be Iowa's 1st coach
- Too much at stake for No. 23 Aztecs to underestimate UNLV
- Report: Texas still at risk of winter power blackouts
- Diamondbacks hire Brent Strom as pitching coach
- 2 Iranians charged with threatening US voters in 2020
- The RSM Classic Par Scores
- The RSM Classic Scores
- No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism
- No. 6 Irish welcome Yellow Jackets for home season finale
- Sebastian Munoz has career-best 60 to lead Sea Island
- Slain rapper Young Dolph left a lasting legacy in Memphis
- Steelers' Rudolph preps as starter, Roethlisberger waits
- Work starting on 1st commercial-scale US offshore wind farm
- Manfred: Lockout preferred to in-season strike if no deal
- Biden administration acts to restore clean-water safeguards
- State attorneys general probing Instagram's effects on kids
- Cardinals look to rebound from stumble against Seahawks
- BC-GLF--RSM Classic Scores
- House panel probing free speech at University of Florida
- Terps' Tagovailoa faces tough pass rush from No. 8 Michigan
- Argentine Results
- Argentine Standings
- Ex-college professor charged with setting California fires
- Zverev joins Djokovic, Medvedev in semifinals at ATP Finals
- Bears' defensive decline follows rash of injuries
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Bean outduels Dingle as Utah State defeats Penn 87-79 in 2OT
- Georgia: Hunger-striking Saakashvili passes out in prison
- Business Highlights: Pressure on Powell, hate on Facebook
- Langley carries UNC Greensboro past Green Bay 60-58
- Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
- North Carolina diocese, priest named in sexual abuse lawsuit
- France braced for wounded New Zealand's fury in final test
- Wales and Wallabies need win in Cardiff to salve hurt
- Boks set for front-row dominance in RWC rematch with England
- Scotland wary of Japan coming right at Murrayfield
- Jets' Ulbrich focused on fundamentals, not overhauling D
- Italy and Uruguay try and set marker for 2023 RWC
- NFL sends education video on taunting to 32 teams
- Former London, Miami art dealer pleads guilty in fraud case
- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been named the NL MVP
- No. 9 Oklahoma State takes its B12 title chase to Texas Tech
- Armenia reports 6 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan
- Hamilton: F1 'duty bound' to raise awareness of human rights
- Browns' Mayfield practices, expected to play against Lions
- No surprise: Jurkovec's return has Boston College rolling
- Giants DB Ryan remembers first experience with Tom Brady
- Trump endorses Gosar one day after House censure
- After latest outburst, DK Metcalf says 'I have to grow up'
- Ohio St reinstates QB Miller after court reduces DUI charge
- Black pastors rally outside trial over Arbery's killing
- Detective: 'Tiger King' star won't talk about missing spouse
- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has been named the unanimous AL MVP
- Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun retires from D-III Saint Joseph
- Baylor heads to K-State with Big 12 title hopes alive
- Chiefs to discuss future of Arrowhead Stadium in coming year
- Death sentence removed over inmate's mental disability claim
- California to expand emissions testing with new $419M center
- Honor scores 19 as Clemson beats Temple 75-48
- USC hopes break will lead to defensive improvement vs UCLA
- Titans receiver A.J. Brown shares battle with depression
- Falcons' thin offense has Patterson inactive vs. Patriots
- Gators coach Dan Mullen on hot seat heading to Mizzou
- No. 3 Cincinnati looks to bolster playoff hopes against SMU
- Plenty at stake when No. 4 Ohio St hosts No. 7 Michigan St
- AP source: NBC keeps Premier League, deal $2.7B+ for 6 years
- 'Unite the Right' trial jurors hear closings in Virginia
- Police: Shooting at northern Virginia mall leaves 1 wounded
- Doubts over China tennis star's email raise safety concerns
- No. 12 Oklahoma looks to bounce back from first loss
- No. 13 Wake Forest looks to wrap up ACC Atlantic at Clemson
- Governors abandon pact to reduce transportation pollution
- No. 14 BYU hopes to avoid letdown versus Georgia Southern
- 'Fundamental justice:' Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
- Mideast Quartet: Israel, Palestinians must tackle violence
- No. 15 UTSA hosts UAB with Conference USA West on line
- No. 18 Iowa clings to West hopes entering game with Illini
- Defense attorneys rest their cases at Arbery death trial
- No. 16 Texas A&M looks to bounce back against Prairie View
- No. 20 Pitt can wrap up Coastal with win over Virginia
- Sa Sa Partners with KOTRA for the 6th Year to Co-organise Korean Beauty and Skincare Parade
- US Trade Representative Tai hints at new Asian economic framework - NHK
- Bucs WR Brown accused of obtaining fake vaccination card
- Overton scores 21 to carry Weber St. over UMass 88-73
- No. 19 Wisconsin seeks 7th straight win as it hosts Nebraska
- No. 25 NC State looks for strong finish, hosts Syracuse
- Taiwan opens office in Lithuania, in move set to anger China
- Freeman, Walton lift Akron past Wheeling Jesuit 99-38
- Reckitt and its brand Dettol named Official Hygiene Partner for the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health to protect the health of VIPs and visitors, and work together to shape a sustainable future
- COVID: Austria announces lockdown and vaccine mandate
- Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics
- Men abused by team doc seek different response by Ohio State
- Rodgers, Bakhtiari among non-participants in Pack's practice
- Reese, Benzan lead No. 3 Maryland past UNCW, 108-66
- Young scores 23 to spark Charlotte past Appalachian St 67-66
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- UC Davis adds caste to its anti-discrimination policy
- Northwestern, Purdue collide with Wrigley adding intrigue
- Horchler leads Providence over New Hampshire 69-58
- No. 24 Florida dominates Milwaukee, handles hyped Baldwin
- Pember leads UNC Asheville over Tennessee Tech 61-55
- Mexico sends some minors to US to get coronavirus vaccine
- Most baseball minor leaguers to be provided their own beds
- Ashley Joens leads No. 14 Iowa St women past Drake 98-76
- No. 17 Florida St. women rock Jacksonville in 2nd half
- Sessoms' clinic sends Penn St. past St. Francis (BKN) 74-59
- No. 22 Louisiana looking to end Liberty's home win streak
- Davenport carries Cincinnati over Presbyterian 79-45
- Ohtani voted AL MVP for 2-way season, Harper wins NL honor
- Japan tells China peace, stability in Taiwan Strait are important
- Bohannon sets Big Ten 3-pointer mark in Iowa victory
- Jury in elderly deaths trial to resume deliberations Friday
- January execution date for Alabama man convicted in slaying
- Balanced Oklahoma beats East Carolina 79-74 in Myrtle Beach
- Nelson leads N. Kentucky over E. Michigan 74-73
- Maye scores 18 to carry NC A&T over Greensboro 77-69
- Ferguson scores 15 to carry Colgate over SUNY Poly 97-50
- Some roads partially reopened in flooded British Columbia
- Sims lifts UNC Wilmington over Coastal Carolina 65-53
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- South Carolina holds off UAB from the free-throw line, 66-63
- Last-minute layup carries Campbell past Marshall
- Lithuania's former Supreme Council chairman visits newly opened Taiwan representative office
- E. Tennessee St. beats South Carolina Upstate 56-43
- Whyte scores 21 to lift Boston U. past Hartford 75-70
- Nunge, Scruggs lead Xavier past No. 19 Ohio State 71-65
- Pakistan frees hardline Islamist under a deal to end violence
- Microsoft Singapore's Commitment to Building Sustainable Financial Services for Web 3.0
- President says F-16Vs symbolize steadfast Taiwan-US partnership
- Potter lifts Morehead State past Transylvania 84-59
- Florist who refused same-sex wedding job settles with couple
- Davis scores 25 to carry SMU past SE Louisiana 78-61
- Brown leads Missouri past cold-shooting N. Illinois 54-37
- Brazil's Amazon deforestation surges to worst in 15 years
- Brewer scores 25 to carry FIU over Ball St. 73-60
- Eason propels LSU to 85-46 victory over McNeese
- Miles Jr. scores 16 to carry TCU over Nicholls St. 63-50
- Virginia Tech wallops St. Francis (PA) in 2nd half, 85-55
- US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
- Smith leads Saginaw Valley State over W. Michigan 80-63
- Cone leads N. Arizona over CS Bakersfield 74-64
- Mercury could drop to 13 degrees in Taipei, snow possible in mountains by Monday
- UK moves to ban Hamas
- Reporter recalls pivotal story in Elizabeth Holmes' stardom
- Biden praises Canada, Mexico as leaders discuss strains
- A snowy Gloria Outlets in north Taiwan prepares for retro-American Christmas fest
- Butler has 32 points, Heat beat Wizards to open 2-game set
- Eppler gets 4-year deal to become Mets general manager
- Friday IV leads E. Illinois past Rockford University 96-64
- Japan unveils record stimulus package to fix economy
- Knight makes 45 saves, Panthers beat Devils 4-1
- Australia cricket captain Tim Paine quits after admitting he sent explicit messages to a female co-worker
- Curry scores 20 of 40 points in 4th, Warriors beat Cavs
- Beijing blasts opening of Taiwan representative office in Lithuania
- India PM Narendra Modi says his government will withdraw controversial farm laws that were met with year-long protests
- Wells scores 24, No. 24 Texas A&M women top Stephen F Austin
- DePaul continues winning ways against Big Ten; beats Rutgers
- Undefeated Northwestern routs Fairleigh Dickinson 82-46
- Towns, Russell lead Wolves past Spurs 115-90
- Williams leads Washington State rout of Idaho, 109-61
- 71 congressmen back Taiwan's participation in Interpol
- Phipps scores 22 to carry Oral Roberts past Haskell 89-46
- Car found with 4 dead inside during hunt for ex-officer
- Curry, NBA-leading Warriors rally to beat Cavaliers 104-89
- Pakistan: Religious groups seek amendment to sex change law
- Guggenheim scores 3 TDs, Nicholls upsets SE Louisiana 45-42
- Morant has big 3rd quarter, Grizzlies beat Clippers 120-108
- Bell lifts North Texas over UT-Arlington 64-36
- Kaifes' go-ahead 3 sparks Samford past Oregon State 78-77
- Asian shares press higher after Wall St record
- House moves toward OK of Dems' sweeping social, climate bill
- Henry leads Indiana State past Old Dominion 77-36
- Brown carries The Citadel past Carver College 102-49
- Wilson, Freidel lift S. Dakota St. past NAIA Presentation
- Kaprizov gets goal, 3 assists in 7-2 romp for Wild vs. Stars
- Morsell scores 22, Lewis 21; Marquette beats Ole Miss 78-72
- Xiaomi and foodpanda enter strategic partnership to expand quick commerce for consumer electronics in Asia
- Today in History
- AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
- Sherman leads WVU over Elon, Bob Huggins ties Roy Williams
- Cannabis bust on Indigenous land highlights legal divide
- Coaches Reid, McCarthy have teams priming for stretch run
- Rielly scores 2 goals, red-hot Maple Leafs top Rangers 2-1
- Blueger has 2 goals to back Jarry, Penguins blank Canadiens
- MediaTek joins AMD to make Wi-Fi 6E Chips for new Ryzen PCs
- Thomas, Osborne lead No. 20 UCLA women past Northridge 74-36
- Cunningham propels Louisville past Duke, 62-22
- Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
- Angel Reese, No. 3 Maryland women cruise past UNCW
- IOC transgender guidelines hailed but questions remain
- Biochemical Reagents- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Tyson scores 26 to lift Seattle past Morgan St. 93-80
- Maxey, 76ers beat Nuggets 103-89 to snap 5-game skid
- Beer- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Caraway Seed- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Hydrogen Cyanide- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Fillings and Toppings- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Metallic Stearate- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Frozen Fruit Bars- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Fast Food- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Plastic Films & Sheets- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Sludge Treatment Chemicals- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Pasta and Noodles- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Anisole- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- High Fructose Corn Syrup- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Halloysite- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Almond Drinks- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla.
- Bio-Polyamide- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Caprylic Acid- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Insect Growth Regulators- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Mirror Coatings- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Laser Safety Glasses- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Luggage- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Intraocular Lens- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Decorative Laminates- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Silicone Elastomers- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Bakery Ingredients- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Food Wrap Films- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Cheese Powder- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Selfie Accessories- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Diabetic Food- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Hoverboards- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Hair Conditioner- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Cajeput Oil- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Grape Seed Oil- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Edible Flowers- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Taiwan’s MediaTek on pace for 60% revenue growth this year
- Rudy Gay scores 20 points in season debut, Jazz beat Raptors
- MediaTek launches its most powerful chip: Dimensity 9000
- Processed Snacks- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Isothermal Bags & Containers- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Vegan Food Extrusion- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Stretch & Shrink Films- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Food Service Disposable- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Food Processing Ingredients- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Micro-Perforated Films- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Cold Brew Coffee- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Processed Mango Products- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Pipe Insulation- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Cal uses 2OT effort to beat S. Utah 75-68 behind Kelly
- Smart Advisor- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Outdoor Furniture- Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030
- Financial Auditing Professional Services- Market to Progress For Unexpected Growth Worldwide, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030
- Swaggering Pats stifle Falcons 25-0 for 5th straight victory
- Armstrong has triple-double; Cal Baptist beats San Jose St.
- Rielly leads Leafs past Rangers for 10th win in 11 games
- Custodial deaths in India: A toxic play of power and class
- Gary leads SC State over NAIA St. Andrews Presbyterian 67-53
- Malaysian state poll tests ruling alliance as allies split
- Taiwan study shows AZ-Moderna mix is 5 times better than 2 AZ shots against Delta
- Falcons' slumping offense handed first shutout in 6 years
- Plastic Tubes Market | Forecasts, Market Pattern, Trends, and Opportunity Assessment
- South Korea scrambles jets to respond to Russian, Chinese warplanes
- Pulliam hits go-ahead floater, Aztecs beat Sun Devils 65-63
- Plate Heat Exchanger Market | Developments to 2031: Growth, Possible solutions, Benefits, and Future Trends
- Bodies exhumed of Kashmir civilians killed in disputed raid
- Platform Architecture Market | Industry Scope, Size, Demand, Driving Factors, and Market Outlook
- Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases
- Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets' 5-4 win over Coyotes
- PLL Clock Generator Market | Developments, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2031)
- Taiwan manufacturing sector production value breaks record in Q3
- Stefanini carries San Francisco over Nevada 73-70
- McDavid scores in regulation and shootout, Oilers beat Jets
- Plywood Boxes Market: Business Strategy, Analysis of Industry players, and Forecast to 2031
- Point of Sale (PoS) Printers Market: Detailed Research Study, Business Planning, Value Chain Market, and Forecast till 2031
- Pollution Monitoring Equipment Market Assessment (2021-2031) : Research Study Analysis, Future Prospects, and Industry Structure to 2031
- Polybutadiene Market: Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Outlook, Operational Challenges, and Estimation Analysis by 2031
- Polyethylene Films Market | COVID-19 Scenario, Business Overview, Risks, and Opportunities to 2031
- Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG) Market | Assessment of Opportunities, Potential Growth Factors and Challenges, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2031
- Polyhydroxybutyrate Market: CAGR, Value Chain Analysis, Pestle and SWOT Analysis to 2031
- Wood scores 21 to carry Portland over Ark.-Pine Bluff 86-74
- Polyimide and Imide Polymers Market: Development of Region based Scenarios and Forecast Estimation by 2031
- Whitecloud scores twice, Golden Knights top Red Wings 5-2
- Polymer Solar Cells Market: In-depth Observation, Key Trends, Markets Drivers, and Long term Projection by 2031
- Polymeric Adsorbents Market: Revenue (2021-2031): Industry Outlook, Current Manufacturer Scenario, Share, Size, Benefits, and Forecast to 2031
- Polymeric Sand Market: Critical Industry Aspects by Key Segment, and Forecast to 2031
- Polystyrene Films Market: Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Data Research Analysis to 2031
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Packaging Films Market | key players, regions, market surveys, growth prospects, and opportunities By 2031
- Portable Printer Market Assessment (2021-2031): Size, Share, Revenue, and Sales – Revised Report 2021 And Forecast till 2031
- Portable Solar Charger Market | Key Findings by Major Segments, Market Key Factors, and Forecast Till 2031
- Wyoming pulls away in overtime to beat Washington 77-72
- Portioning Machines Market | Market SWOT analysis, Market Company Profiles and Forecast until 2031
- Georgia to move ex-President Saakashvili to military hospital
- Positive Air Pressure Devices Market: Top Suppliers, Business Development Market and Forecast for 2031
- Potato Flake Market | Market Demand, Growth Factors, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecast for 2031
- Pouch Packaging Machines Market | Market Research Insights, Industry Insights, and Forecasts Through 2031
- Pouch Tapes Market | Research Insights, Industry Insights, and Forecasts Through 2031
- De Klerk's death sparks debate over his role in apartheid
- Poultry Seasoning Market | Current Market Trends, CAGR Value, and Market Impact
- Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
- Power Diodes Market | Market outlook, market constraints, research methodology, and forecast to 2031 for the industry
- Taiwan shuts down Kinmen's cross-strait flight plans before Lunar New Year
- Power Integrated Modules Market:Analysis of the Product Life Cycle, Market Constraints, and Future Trends
- Hungary opposition leader vows to restore western alliances
- Power Line Filters Market | Scope, Size, Current Situation, Market Evaluation, and Forecast to 2031
- Australia cricket captain resigns after "sexting" scandal
- Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
- Greece: Vehicle carrying migrants crashes; 7 dead, 8 injured
- AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
- Taiwan Coast Guard takes delivery of 100-ton patrol vessel
- Taipei MRT station invaded by army of bees
- Spain faces its past in mass graves bill. Will it be enough?
- Philippines to reopen 'soon' to vaccinated foreign tourists
- Ex-Japan PM Abe calls for Tokyo's cooperation with AUKUS in AI, cyber
- Malaysia ex-PM Najib defends asking for $24M property gift
- Taiwan Oct export orders seen rising for 20th straight month: Reuters poll
- 'Merkelites' force EU to scuttle trade upgrade with Taiwan
- Four Taiwan semiconductor makers provided data to US government
- Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei becomes world No. 1 judoka
- Huskies look to regroup at Colorado, eye bowl eligibility
- Philippines: 'Spiritual adviser' to Duterte charged with child sex trafficking
- ‘Beta’ the best rescue dog from New Taipei needs new home
- Austria's chancellor says the country will go into national lockdown next week; mandatory vaccinations to start February
- RGE Provides Second Annual Update on USD200 Million Commitment in Next-Generation Textile Fibre Innovation and Technology
- Week 12 preview: Power 5 league title matchups taking shape
- Holman Management Consultant provides corporate advisory services to SMEs in Hong Kong, to adapt to new trends in digital marketing
- Alibaba stock dives nearly 11% after company admits slower growth
- US ends sanctions program on Burundi, noting reforms
- Russia reports record COVID deaths for 3rd straight day
- China threatens Lithuania over Taiwan office opening
- AB de Villiers retires from all cricket: 'I've had my time'
- Werder Bremen coach accused of using fake vaccine document
- Taiwan acknowledges room to improve in COVID-19 response
- Top Taipei Thanksgiving dining options for 2021
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 11/22/2021
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- UK police: Taxi bomb could have caused 'significant' harm
- EXPLAINER: Why did Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?
- Taiwan poll finds 85% support status quo
- Philippine church leader charged with child sex trafficking
- Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel
- London house fire kills 2 women, 2 children; cause unclear
- Poland confirms Belarus migrant camp empty
- Norway tightens entry rules, urges dropping handshake
- ATP Finals Singles Results
- Iranian farmers protest, demand water be released from dam
- British firm denies involvement in alleged Israeli abuses
- Christmas in Bethlehem: Gilded treasures, but few tourists
- Taiwan voices support at Vietnam seminar for South China Sea mediation efforts
- Belarus crisis: Airlines threatened with sanctions
- Seoul says Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air buffer zone
- EXPLAINER: What drives high-profile disappearances in China
- Pakistan rallies from 24-4 to beat Bangladesh in 1st T20
- NYC aims to be first to rein in AI hiring tools
- Moderna says U.S. regulators have expanded its COVID-19 booster shot to all adults; final hurdle to come Friday
- Japan Cabinet OKs record stimulus package to fix economy
- Pfizer says FDA opens up COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults; final hurdle expected Friday
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Romelu Lukaku close, Timo Werner closer to Chelsea return
- Global sports organizer tells members it wants to shut down
- How to be a 5-star traveler this holiday season
- Mick Rock, photographer of 1970s music icons, dies at 72
- Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus
- Award winner Martín Espada among writers in new fellowship
- Europe's central banker: Not adding to pinch with rate hike
- CDC: Vials contain no trace of virus that causes smallpox
- Xavier leads wire to wire, beats No. 19 Ohio State 71-65
- 39 Palestinian refugees seek asylum at Barcelona's airport
- Bowing to protests, India's Modi agrees to repeal farm laws
- Rotterdam shaken by riots over planned coronavirus curbs
- Morikawa, McIlroy supply late drama in 2nd round in Dubai
- Disease control chief: "All of Germany is one big outbreak"
- House OKs huge social and environmental bill, a step toward a defining win that Biden, Democrats have sought for months
- Police in Spain search for isolation-skipping Dutch tourists
- Moderate quake demolishes homes in eastern Turkey, 2 hurt
- Texas abortion ban stays in force as justices mull outcome
- Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as COVID grips Europe
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- EXPLAINER: What drives high-profile disappearances in China
- SPHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate
- Kosovars get COVID vaccine after Friday prayer at mosques
- Velocity Global’s 2022 Work In Progress Report: Businesses and talent benefit from distributed work
- White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla.
- Key aid group says Afghanistan's most pressing need is cash
- EU reviewing Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill for emergency use
- Pakistan drops draft on chemical castration for rapists
- EU says Merck's COVID pill can be taken in emergencies
- Knaus thriving in management role at Hendrick Motorsports
- EU awaits counterproposals from UK in Brexit standoff
- NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022
- Marler's Boks buildup: Wine and exercise in a chicken pen
- Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League
- Memorial held for slain University of Chicago student
- DP World Tour Championship Dubai Par Scores
- NATO chief: alliance watching Russian troops near Ukraine
- DP World Tour Championship Dubai Scores
- Google reaches content deals with German publishers
- California man gets prison for Bitcoin money laundering
- Xavi tells Barcelona players to make fans proud before debut
- Ethiopia's economy hit as major clothing maker closes shop
- UK says it will make Hamas a banned terrorist organization
- DoorDash's technological know-how offers help to food banks
- English cricketer sorry for appearing in blackface at party
- EXPLAINER: What's behind Rittenhouse mistrial requests?
- Allen to Diggs: Bills' duo provides offense a needed jolt
- EU praises Bosnia for improved migration management
- Packers' jumbo-sized Dillon ready for more supersized leaps
- Francis, Adams cleared to play for Wales against Wallabies
- Transplant-waiting children victims of Venezuela's crises
- Greece: Turkey the 'common denominator' of region's troubles
- Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster
- Lithuania to get US trade support as it faces China fury over Taiwan
- SyneuRx Announces Oral COVID-19 Twindemic Antiviral Drug Candidate Pentarlandir Has Entered Final Portion of FDA Phase II Testing
- Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair
- Republican answers 'call of duty' with Biden election job
- Coyotes looking to the future through awful 2021-22 start
- FIFA changes playoff format for last 2 places at World Cup
- South Carolina's Staley advocates for Black female coaches
- Rugby League WCup boss going Down Under to soothe any nerves
- Events in disappearance of former Teamsters head Jimmy Hoffa
- Tennis player Gabashvili accepts 20-month doping ban
- No Bahamas cupcakes: Top women's teams meet in hoops tourney
- India beats New Zealand by 7 wickets to clinch T20 series
- Cowboys planning change at LG, hopeful LT Smith can return
- Russians sweep 1st World Cup skeleton race of season
- Jailed Georgian ex-president to end 7-week hunger strike
- 2022 US LPGA Tour Schedule
- Isaiah Thomas returning to USA Basketball for qualifying
- New Hampshire takes vaccine cash after months of protests
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Research links COVID-19 in pregnancy with stillbirths
- Spain broadens counting of victims in gender violence crimes
- Prince Charles ends first tour since start of pandemic
- Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
- Poland: Migrant camps along Belarus border have emptied
- Jennifer Snowpez? Kids get creative with snowplow names
- Man pleads guilty to spitting on cop who body-slammed him
- Key events in the Kenosha shootings case of Kyle Rittenhouse
- Report: California wildfires killed up to 14,000 giant sequoias in 2 years, nearly 20% of all the Earth’s largest tree
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Court largely upholds North Dakota law regulating PBMs
- No. 22 West Virginia women defeat Kennesaw State
- Feds confirm Project Veritas raids were part of theft probe
- Uruguay fires coach Tabárez amid poor World Cup qualifying
- Tensions boil in Qatar between Mercedes and Red Bull
- Missouri judge convicts white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter in 2019 fatal shooting of Black man
- Facing surge, Austria will mandate COVID-19 shots, lock down
- MATCHDAY: Xavi among coaches taking 1st game in charge
- WTA Montevideo Open Results
- U.S. curling expectations on rise after winning gold in '18
- AP PHOTOS: Trucker school bustles amid US driver shortage
- Ted Lasso's Sudeikis helps raise funds for prosthetic limbs
- GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill
- LPGA goes heavy in So Cal with prize money approaching $90M
- Pakistan again lifts ban, fourth so far, on China's TikTok
- Israel returns wrong body to family of slain Palestinian
- Yazidi family abandons EU dream, reluctantly returns to Iraq
- Akot scores 16 to carry Boise State over Temple 82-62
- Correction: Election Security-Colorado Searches story
- Mavs retiring Nowitzki's 41 in January when Warriors visit
- Jones scores 19 to lead Utah State past New Mexico St. 85-58
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Maine Democrat stands alone, again, in opposing Biden bill
- NFL Notes: Jets QB Flacco still a 'cool' presence in huddle
- Justices could rule on Texas abortion ban as soon as Monday
- Barcelona, Man City drop club crypto sponsors amid concerns
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Rare first printing of US Constitution sells for record $43M
- New Mexico sees TV tech as one fix to K-12 internet divide
- What's inside Biden's $2T social and climate measure
- Syndergaard says Angels flew in while Mets were distracted
- Verdict to be announced in trial of Kansas City officer
- Analysis: Which NFL teams are best in which quarters
- Biden to nominate 2 for US Postal board, oust DeJoy allies
- Philadelphia hosts Red Bulls in rivalry to open MLS playoffs
- McCloskeys say they waved guns because of 'violent' mob
- 'No better place': Iowa's new women's wrestling coach ready
- Wife of jailed ex-Interpol chief says friend risks same fate
- Packers' Rodgers returns to practice on limited basis
- Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda
- Danish Results
- Danish Standings
- Kansas City Chiefs to pay expenses for girl hurt in crash
- NASA seeks ideas for a nuclear reactor on the moon
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Patriots back in playoff hunt, primed for another run
- Indiana woman allegedly sold her daughter, 13, to man, 27
- Texas Rangers manager Woodward gets extension to 2023
- Titans rule out Dupree, Davis among 7 out against Texans
- Bears put Khalil Mack on season-ending IR with foot injury
- EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?
- Blinken eyes African crises, says continent must reform
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Ruben Blades: Power doesn't corrupt, power unmasks
- Venezuelans to participate in high-stakes regional elections
- No Watt, Haden or Dotson for Steelers as they head to LA
- Hard-hitting McNabb quietly does his job for Golden Knights
- Kansas City police officer's shooting trial goes to judge
- Rockies, catcher Elias Díaz agree to $14.5M, 3-year contract
- Embattled Time’s Up, post-Cuomo, announces a ‘major reset’
- Trump photo book 'Our Journey Together' coming next month
- FBI looks at land near NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa's remains
- House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next
- Missouri cop says fatal shooting of Black man saved partner
- Column: Where is Peng Shuai? Why isn't the IOC speaking out?
- Backers of $1 billion power line to take Canadian hydropower into New England agree to suspend construction
- Idaho moving on from coach Paul Petrino after this season
- Judge declares a mistrial in first murder case against man charged in deaths of 18 older women in Texas
- Ross Stores, Applied Materials fall; Intuit, Moderna rise
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Eppler, joining Mets, embraces return to `intimidating' NYC
- Shcherbakova and Kagiyama take the lead after short program
- Lions QB Goff misses practices, doubtful to play Browns
- Browns' star Chubb back from COVID list, Mayfield starting
- Ohio State president announces debt-free degree initiative
- White Kansas City officer on trial in Black man's 2019 death
- Latest demoralizing loss exposes Falcons' depth issues
- DC mayor and council publicly clash over mask relaxation
- A most wanted US fugitive found dead in South Carolina home
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Name drop: Guardians' launch starts with store sign smashing
- BC-US--Index, US
- Chargers' Staley: 4 players on COVID list could play Sunday
- US judge blocks Kansas law on mailed ballot applications
- Stocks end mostly lower, but tech gains push Nasdaq higher
- Tennis trailblazer: Peng known for her grit on the court
- Lions, Browns both desperate for wins entering Sunday's game
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States
- Simón's save denies Levante win in 0-0 draw with Bilbao
- Ruud joins Djokovic, Medvedev and Zverev in ATP Finals semis
- Abused Turpin kids now 'betrayed' by social services system
- Browns look to rebound from blowout loss, host winless Lions
- Giants place DB Ryan in COVID-19 protocol, iffy for Monday
- Jury begins deliberations in 'Unite the Right' civil trial
- Business Highlights: Powell opposition, Holmes trial
- Biden mulls reversing Trump rules on western grouse species
- Cowboys WR Cooper goes on COVID-19 list, out against Chiefs
- Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1
- Argentine Standings
- Argentine Results
- French Standings
- French Results
- New indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole almost $5 million
- Asberry scores 24 to lead Texas State past Dixie State 85-65
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Kalkbrenner, Kaluma lead Creighton past Brown 78-57
- NHL reschedules one of Senators' 3 postponed games
- Brajkovic carries Davidson past Penn 72-60
- Giants' Barkley on verge of returning from sprained ankle
- Boutier makes big run for 65 to open 4-shot lead at Tiburon
- The RSM Classic Scores
- The RSM Classic Par Scores
- Interior secretary seeks to rid US of derogatory place names
- ICC temporarily suspends Duterte's 'war on drugs' probe
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Coast Guard taps 2nd ship as party of interest in oil spill
- Cuomo misrepresented COVID-19 nursing home toll, report says
- Attorney accuses Arbery advocates of `lynching' defendants
- Gooch handles the wind at Sea Island and takes 1-shot lead
- Defense lawyer in Arbery slaying known for pushing limits
- Ducks' Max Comtois out 6 weeks after right hand surgery
- CME Group Tour Championship Scores
- CME Group Tour Championship Par Scores
- Police: Wanted ex-officer, kids among 4 found dead in car
- White Missouri officer convicted in Black man’s 2019 death
- EXPLAINER: What charges did Kyle Rittenhouse face?
- Brady, Bucs look to end 2-game skid against improving Giants
- Monaco salvages 2-2 draw with Lille in French league
- Irish urged to back up great NZ win and beat desperate Pumas
- Bob Lawton, owner of world's largest arcade, dies at 90
- Sharks’ Kevin Labanc suspended game for slew-footing
- Checkup finds Biden 'vigorous'; Harris briefly in power
- Biden says pardoned turkeys will get ‘boosted,’ not ‘basted’
- Yankees, needing roster space, trade Nick Nelson to Phillies
- Seahawks' Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery
- Police: 3 students shot in Denver-area school parking lot
- China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue
- Construction temporarily halted on $1B transmission line
- Arkansas State Police settles in suit over pursuit maneuver
- Rookies Carter, AVT, Moore bright spots on offense for Jets
- Joaquin Phoenix, Mike Mills on sincerity in 'C'mon C'mon'
- Warriors' Curry sits out against Pistons with bruised hip
- Groves scores 24, leads Sooners over Indiana State 87-63
- Aaron Curry evolves from bust to coach on rise in Seattle
- NFL Coaching Pipeline: Hiring process broken for diversity
- Native American confirmed as head of National Park Service
- Davis carries Vermont past Yale 61-53
- Sources: Brazil withheld deforestation data 'til COP26's end
- Fernandes leads UMass over UNC Greensboro 93-90 in OT
- Roddy scores 30 to lead Colorado St. past Bradley 66-60
- Oklahoma death penalty supporters fear executions ending
- Senate confirms Biden's nominee for US Attorney for Arizona
- Clint Frazier cut by Yanks after another injury-filled year
- Sueker scores 25 to lift North Dakota past Troy 74-72
- US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
- AP source: Broncos WR Tim Patrick agrees to $30M extension
- Colombia: President issues apology after police cadets dress like Nazis
- Nkereuwem scores 15 to carry Longwood over American 82-42
- Afghans seeking humanitarian relief anxious over long delays
- Theodore Roosevelt Library in North Dakota to take statue
- Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids
- Royals make series of roster moves ahead of 40-man deadline
- Thanksgiving turkey giveaway honors slain rapper Young Dolph
- Rays send righty Brent Honeywell Jr. to Oakland for cash
- Arizona man convicted of threatening Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- 1 pilot killed, 2 injured in crash involving 2 jet trainers
- Black Americans see biased system in Rittenhouse verdict
- Tennessee governor's aide warned new COVID law was illegal
- Denver suburb to pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit
- Rioting erupts in Rotterdam over coronavirus restrictions
- Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings
- Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19
- Wildfires torched up to a fifth of all giant sequoia trees
- Nuggets' Jokic sits out vs. Bulls with sprained right wrist
- Eastern Washington tops Cal State Northridge 67-64 in OT
- LeBron James back in action for Lakers in Boston
- Taiwan conference discusses ecotourism during COVID-19
- Tigers add IF Kody Clemens, son of Roger, to 40-man roster
- Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55
- Pelicans' Louzada suspended for 25 games for drug violation
- Saints without Kamara, both offensive tackles vs. Eagles
- Canadian province sets gas, travel restrictions after floods
- 2nd US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue announced
- Alaska man accused of threats against US senators detained
- In uncertain times, Chileans vote with ballots and wallets
- Santos, Collier help Pitt beat Towson 63-59
- Taiwan-based Polish pianist shares insight into musical career
- Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
- NFL Prospect Watch: Bernhard Raimann's unusual path
- No. 22 Bonnies rally in second half to edge Clemson 68-65
- Taiwan's International Conference on Ecotourism highlights sustainable tourism
- Walker paces Nebraska in 78-60 win over Idaho State
- Sutherlin propels Minnesota past Purdue Fort Wayne 78-49
- Mexican authorities find more than 400 migrants in trailers
- Jenkins leads Norfolk State over Bowling Green 90-84
- McEwen scores 30 to carry Weber St. past Ball St. 85-74
- Gardner, Shedrick lead Virginia to 68-52 win over Coppin St.
- Goldin scores 18 to lift FAU past UT Martin 75-67
- Rice, Carey spark Georgetown over Siena 83-65
- Marquette rallies again, beats West Virginia 82-71
- Jones scores 11 to lead Cornell over Wells College 107-48
- 7 injured in early-morning freeway accident in south Taiwan
- German football club coach Markus Anfang resigns after fake vaccine allegations
- Slawson powers Furman to 81-64 victory over Radford
- 12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris
- Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial
- Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64
- No. 20 Maryland edges Hofstra 69-67 on late free throws
- No. 5 NC State women contain Lee, beat Kansas State 90-69
- Muszynski scores 25, powers Belmont past Kennesaw St 97-78
- Edmead scores 15 to lead Merrimack over Lehigh 55-45
- Indiana Wesleyan withdraws from NAIA football playoffs
- Taipei clinic mistakenly administers AZ vaccine instead of flu shot
- State lawmaker ill with COVID in El Salvador now in Florida
- No. 13 Kentucky shakes off early rust to beat Ohio 77-59
- Poole helps Curry-less Warriors beat Pistons 105-102
- Brooks leads UMass Lowell past George Washington 67-56
- 3 killed, none of them students, in school band bus crash
- No. 8 Iowa women cancel games because of COVID-19 outbreak
- Johnson scores 15, No. 21 Auburn rallies to beat USF 58-52
- Masic scores 13 to lift Maine over Maine-Fort Kent 75-43
- Mack's double-double leads Wofford over Hampton 77-60
- New US attorney: Civil rights unit made for 'troubled times'
- Shackelford scores 20, No. 14 Alabama tops Oakland 86-59
- Corral signals plans ahead of "my final game at The Vaught"
- Ties with Taiwan easier than most countries think
- Ball scores 32 points, Hornets hold off Pacers 121-118
- Late night inferno at Taiwan paper factory destroys two plants
- Hammond carries Niagara over SIU-Edwardsville 70-60
- Stephen F Austin turns back Middle Tennessee 87-74
- Australian Open chief to Djokovic: no vaccine proof, no play
- Rogers scores 23 to lead UMBC past W. Carolina 91-75
- Archibald, Lofton lead Louisiana Tech past Northwestern St
- Wendell Moore Jr. heats up as No. 7 Duke beats Lafayette
- Verplancken, S. Illinois subdue Colorado in 67-63 win
- No. 5 NC State holds nation's leading scorer to 19 points
- Bucks build big lead, hang on to beat Thunder 96-89
- Harden rallies Nets to 115-113 win over Magic as Durant sits
- Duren leads No. 11 Memphis past Western Kentucky 74-62
- Williams scores 26 to lift Santa Clara over Cal Poly 87-57
- Brakefield, Joiner carry Mississippi past Elon 74-56
- A defining image: Rittenhouse nearly crumbles out of picture
- Timme scores 25 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Bellarmine 92-50
- Today in History
- Tatum scores 37, Celtics beat Lakers in James' return
- Valanciunas, Hart, Ingram lead Pelicans past Clippers, 94-81
- Belarus: Poland warns of 'changed tactics' amid illegal migrant crossings
- Devoe scores 37, Usher 21; Georgia Tech beats Georgia 88-78
- As Biden's big bill advances, so does Pelosi's big legacy
- Andrade stops Quigley in 2nd to keep WBO middleweight title
- Boum scores 29 to lead UTEP over Pacific 73-64
- US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine
- LaVine, DeRozan come up big as Bulls beat Nuggets 114-108
- Rittenhouse protest in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot
- Former Pentagon official calls on US to drop 'one China' slogan
- Gore accounts for 3TDs to send S. Miss past Louisiana Tech
- Jayson Tatum, Celtics spoil LeBron James' Lakers return
- UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing- The Times
- Avalanche, coach Jared Bednar agree on 2-year extension
- Canucks end a five-game losing streak with 3-2 win over Jets
- Taiwan reports 4 new imported COVID cases
- Mathurin, Koloko help Arizona beat Wichita St. 82-78 in OT
- Siakam's 32 help Raptors beat Kings 108-89 to end skid
- Perry carries Stetson past Lamar 60-59
- Mount St. Mary's beats Robert Morris 74-70 in OT
- FIU narrowly tops Green Bay 63-60
- Small carries Tarleton State over Paul Quinn 69-42
- Omier carries Arkansas St. over SE Missouri 72-60
- Nelson carries Manhattan over North Alabama 55-51
- Anosike lifts CS Fullerton past San Diego 57-55
- Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
- Suns rally in 4th, beat Mavs 112-104 for 11th straight win
- Washington State bowl eligible after thumping Arizona 44-18
- Evee, Pierre lead Rice over New Orleans 83-78
- Fuller scores 20 to lead South Dakota past Southern 71-68
- Newton lifts East Carolina over Old Dominion 73-60
- Hughes, Air Force beat Nevada 41-39 in 3OT
- Styles scores 19 to lift UMES over Fordham 75-73 in 2OT
- Makar, Burakovsky score 2 goals each, Avs beat Kraken 7-3
- Akuchie lifts Youngstown St. past St. Thomas (MN) 79-75
- Tune has TDs passing, rushing, No. 17 Houston beats Memphis
- Power-play goals push Vancouver over Winnipeg, 3-2
- 3 die in Taipei MRT construction accident
- Japanese Results
- Japanese Standings
- US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain
- Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help
- Taiwan’s first bilingual kids reality show debuts this weekend
- Moore, No. 7 Duke beat Lafayette 88-55, improve to 5-0
- Friday's Sports in Brief
- China fines tech giants over anti-monopoly violations
- No. 17 Houston wins 10th straight, beating Memphis 31-13
- Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
- Afghanistan: Taliban to start paying public employees
- Thailand's festival honoring rivers also pollutes them
- Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
- Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing
- Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help
- China fines Alibaba, Tencent in anti-monopoly crackdown
- No. 4 Michigan bounces back, beats UNLV 74-61
- Coronavirus infections soar to new record in Czech Republic
- Pope Francis meets 'Team Pope' ahead of charity football match
- India charges Amazon executives over online drug sales
- Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate
- Government favorite drops his bid to head UK media watchdog
- Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing
- Taiwan coffee chains mull price hikes
- Phu Quoc United Center welcomes the first group of tourists with vaccine passports to Vietnam
- US Congress members reintroduce bill to back Taiwan membership of IMF
- France: Tens of thousands protest violence against women
- ATP Finals Singles Results
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Vietnam welcomes 1st tourists to resort island after 2 years
- Athlete from Kenya tests positive in Taiwan on eve of marathon
- Pakistan clinches T20 series with 8-wicket win vs Bangladesh
- Iran says 44 million fully vaccinated, half its population
- Landrieu back in spotlight tackling infrastructure, equity
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Cliff-edge improvisation helps McIlroy lead in Dubai
- Fire guts 100 huts in slum in southern Pakistan's Karachi
- Pope hopes charity match deals a "kick" to exclusion
- COVID: France sends security forces to Guadeloupe amid riots
- Kante leads Chelsea to 3-0 win over former club Leicester
- Prominent Afghan doctor kidnapped, killed in northern city
- Italy 17, Uruguay 10
- Scotland 29, Japan 20
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- DP World Tour Championship Dubai Par Scores
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- ECHL Glance
- US congressmen in Lebanon over crippling economic crisis
- English Results
- English Summaries
- DP World Tour Championship Dubai Scores
- F1 Qatar Grand Prix Lineup
- Greek Results
- Greek Standings
- Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- US wins 2 monobob medals, Friedrich rolls in 2-man race
- As tourism brightens, Times Square hopes to regain luster
- Poland PM to hold talks in Europe on Belarus border crisis
- Ludwig dominant in luge World Cup, leads German men's sweep
- Malaysian PM's party wins landslide victory in state polls
- Russia hits record coronavirus deaths for 2nd straight day
- Italy end 2-year losing streak after edging Uruguay
- Europe's COVID crisis pits vaccinated against unvaccinated
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- AP Week in Pictures: Global
- 10 bodies, 9 hanging from overpass, found in central Mexico
- Speeding Donald Tusk has license suspended for 3 months
- England 27, South Africa 26
- German Summaries
- German Results
- COVID curbs spark protests worldwide
- Subdivision's social posts reflected fear before Arbery shot
- Wolves end West Ham's winning run with 1-0 victory in EPL
- Marchers across France decry violence against women
- Gerrard makes winning start as Villa beats Brighton 2-0
- Army Corps completes reservoir for Everglades restoration
- A year later, Rhode Island buildings still say ‘Plantations’
- Scottish Standings
- Scottish Results
- Man United's latest loss piles more pressure on Solskjaer
- Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali
- Palace extends unbeaten run in 3-3 draw at Burnley
- Newcastle rescues 3-3 draw with Brentford in Howe's 1st game
- Dutch Results
- Dutch Standings
- Lebanese navy rescues distressed boat carrying migrants
- Hogg becomes Scotland record try-scorer as Japan held out
- England kicks last-gasp penalty, beats Boks 27-26 in classic
- Hanley's goal gives Dean Smith winning start at Norwich
- Families say Nicaragua prison conditions deteriorating
- Georgia 15, Fiji 15
- French Standings
- French Results
- Canada finds 4th body after British Columbia mudslide
- Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson ending decades in Congress
- 'I hope she's safe': Federer concerned over Peng's status
- Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia
- Wales 29, Australia 28
- Ex-girlfriend who reported bomber ID files suit over reward
- Man fatally shot by police after call from N. Carolina home
- Butler wins 1st Pioneer Football League game this season
- Lawyer: Czech model freed in Pakistan following acquittal
- Rampant Liverpool dismantles Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League
- No. 13 Michigan women beat CMU 69-45 without star Hillmon
- 3 in a row: Erin Jackson wins another speedskating gold
- Dartmouth tops Brown, 52-31, keeps hold on Ivy League title
- Without Howell, North Carolina runs over Wofford, 34-14
- Graham runs for 2 TDs, Morgan State tops Georgetown, 28-21
- Martin scores 15 as No. 23 UConn beats Binghamton 87-63
- Freshmen Pratt, Spears lead Tulane past South Florida 45-17
- Zoppi hits winner as Central Connecticut tops Saint Francis
- MATCHDAY: Man City has attacking concerns, Napoli vs. Inter
- Duquesne unloads on Wagner with a 44-0 win
- Travis throws for 3 TDs, Florida State holds off BC, 26-23
- Kent State shuts out Akron 38-0
- Wales edge 14-man Wallabies 29-28 with last-second penalty
- Lehigh blocks punt for go-ahead TD, tops Lafayette 17-10
- Israel returns Palestinian remains after mix up of bodies
- Williams helps No. 2 UConn rout Minnesota 88-58
- Mununga, No. 23 South Florida top Syracuse 77-53 in Bahamas
- Eckhaus throws 4 TD passes in Bryant's 58-14 win
- Solskjaer's United loses again; Chelsea consolidates lead
- No. 5 Villanova routs No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 in Tip-Off
- Robinson runs for 137, Army runs away from UMass, 33-17
- Brescia accounts for 4 TDs, Colgate finishes 2nd in Patriot
- Marfo leads Quinnipiac past Central Connecticut 76-65
- Robert Morris wins on overtime field goal to edge Campbell
- Zappe's 6 TD passes spark Western Kentucky past FAU 52-17
- Noah Locke's 3 helps Louisville survive Detroit Mercy 73-67
- Purdue rolls in second half to top Northwestern at Wrigley
- Brown out for Ravens against Bears, Jackson questionable
- Steelers, Chargers each looking to bounce back Sunday night
- Toreros win, tie for Pioneer League championship
- Roethlisberger to return in key matchup vs Chargers
- Achane, Spiller help No. 16 A&M rout Prairie View 52-3
- France 40, New Zealand 25
- Chargers Bosa, Tranquill removed from reserve/COVID-19 list
- Wilson, Roberto lead Furman past Samford 41-34
- Rogers throws 5 TDs as Mississippi St. routs Tennessee St.
- Rittenhouse lawyers' trial playbook: Don't 'crusade,' defend
- Highsmith added to USA Basketball World Cup qualifying team
- Lewis Hamilton wins pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix
- 3 protesters wounded by French soldiers in Burkina Faso
- Kennesaw State runs to Big South title, 49-17, on Monmouth
- Holy Cross clinches Patriot title, crush Bucknell 45-6
- Brazil's Athletico beats Bragantino to win Copa Sudamericana
- AFC North-leading Ravens look to bounce back against Bears
- Veilleux steps in to lead Penn State over Rutgers, 28-0
- Clement's 3 TDs lead Northwestern St. past McNeese, 24-20
- Band director among those killed in Texas school bus crash
- Maine picks off 4 passes, beats New Hampshire 33-20
- No. 15 Oregon State women ease by CSU Bakersfield 82-51
- Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off injured reserve
- Dortmund closes gap on Bayern; Union wins Berlin derby 2-0
- Travis throws for 3 TDs, Florida State holds off BC, 26-23
- Sacred Heart grabs NEC crown beating LIU 38-14
- Montana denies in-state rival Montana State, wins 29-10
- Messi scores his first league goal for Paris Saint-Germain
- WTA Montevideo Open Results
- Smith-Hayek combo rallies Villanova past Delaware 21-13
- Philadelphia 1, New York Red Bulls 0
- Wells 4 TDs spark Western Carolina's 52-24 rout of VMI
- McLaughlin, Crenshaw lead Youngstown St. past So. Illinois
- North Florida beats Webber International 103-43
- Harvard beats Yale 34-31 in the 137th edition of The Game
- No fans at Leipzig-Manchester City due to lockdown measures
- Titans put outside linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve
- Caleb Williams leads No. 12 Oklahoma past Iowa State 28-21
- Glesnes scores in 123rd, Philadelphia advances in playoffs
- Argentine Standings
- Argentine Results
- The RSM Classic Par Scores
- The RSM Classic Scores
- Witherspoon, Jones power Murray State past Eastern Illinois
- UN peacekeepers face greater threats from complex conflicts
- BC-GLF--RSM Classic Scores
- Johnson throws for 6 TDs again in James Madison's win
- Columbia edges Cornell 34-26 after five interceptions
- Shcherbakova recovers from fall to win ISU Grand Prix gold
- Fox says it did not pay for Rittenhouse film and interview
- UN agency: 75 migrants drown in Mediterranean off Libya
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Sam Houston State clinches Western Athletic Conference title
- Davidson clinches PFL title downing Drake 45-14
- Ibrahimovic record goals can't stop Milan's 1st league loss
- North Carolina Central outlasts Delaware State 34-28 in OT
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Idaho beats Idaho St. 14-0; last game for both head coaches
- Gooch takes 3-shot lead at Sea Island and goes for 1st win
- Murphy lifts Columbia past Mount Saint Vincent 87-62
- Sanders throws for 3 TDs, Jackson State wins 24-10
- CME Group Tour Championship Scores
- CME Group Tour Championship Par Scores
- Wright leads CS Northridge over Dixie State 79-73
- Ogbonna leads way as Southeast Missouri surprises UT Martin
- Llewellyn carries The Citadel to 24-21 win over Chattanooga
- Levis throws 4 TDs, Kentucky beats New Mexico State 56-16
- No. 9 Baylor runs away from Stanford in 2nd half, wins 86-48
- South Dakota St. holds off N. Dakota 24-21 with interception
- Xavi starts as Barcelona coach by beating Espanyol
- Stony Brook beats Albany for 200th win in program history
- Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville past Youngstown State 69-66
- Wheeler with 3 TDs, Howard rolls past Va.-Lynchburg 56-6
- Incarnate Word wins outright Southland title
- Korda, Ko part of 4-way tie at LPGA with $1.5M at stake
- Friday helps Brown hold off Bradley 65-62 at Paradise Jam
- Djokovic to 'wait and see' if he'll go to Australian Open
- Zverev denies Djokovic another chance to earn a big title
- Indiana State gets 1st win at Illinois State since 1997
- Wake Forest makes 16 3-pointers, beats North Carolina A&T
- Princeton claims 4th Ivy League title in 8 seasons
- Utah holds off Boston College late, wins 68-61
- No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament
- Pappas passes Morehead State past Valparaiso 51-38
- ETSU takes SoCon title, edges Mercer 38-35
- Okauru leads UNC Wilmington over Delaware St. 67-63
- Kitley leads No. 25 Virginia Tech women past Campbell 84-39
- France stun NZ 40-25 for first time in Paris since 1973
- Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 1
- Dutch police arrest 7 amid unrest in The Hague
- Marshall remains in the hunt for C-USA East Division title
- South Carolina State rallies past Norfolk State 31-21
- Robertson carries Bethune-Cookman over Bryant 81-75
- Perry scores 15 to lift UCF past Evansville 75-59
- Jack scores 18 to carry Buffalo past Rider 87-65
- Reid carries Gardner-Webb past Carver College 100-38
- White scores 17 to lead Miami (Ohio) over Heidelberg 90-45
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Berger leads No. 4 Indiana to 67-59 victory over Quinnipiac
- Gophers knock out Hoosiers with 1st-half flurry, win 35-14
- Williams with 2 TDs, Georgia St. defeats Arkansas St. 28-20
- Carter Jr. scores 13 to lift Navy over Radford 47-33
- Daffer's long FG as time expires gets ECU past Navy 38-35
- Murphy scores 18 to lead Drake over Richmond 73-70
- Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum
- Ellis, McCray spark Austin Peay past Tennessee Tech 48-20
- Jones' kick return lifts No. 18 Iowa past Illinois 33-23
- Lamb, defense shine as Colorado holds off Washington 20-17
- Florida A&M beats Bethune-Cookman 46-21 in Florida Classic