英文新聞列表 English News List
- Letitia James announces she will run for New York governor
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Titans left tackle Lewan back from concussion, Jones out
- Hoffenheim ends Hertha Berlin's short Bundesliga winning run
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- White House renews bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy
- Dutch woman brought to Virginia to face terrorism charge
- Bears to play against 49ers without linebacker Khalil Mack
- Study details environmental impacts of early Chaco residents
- Wall Street closes at new highs after day of choppy trading
- Devils C Hughes out another 5 weeks with shoulder injury
- Medicaid issues, not Medicare's, get fixes in Biden budget
- DeSantis sets date for special session on vaccine mandates
- Roaring Bengals look to keep rolling vs. lowly Jets
- Flacco sees himself playing again in return to Jets
- Adversity arrives: Cardinals finally lose, now must regroup
- Bulls F Patrick Williams to undergo left wrist surgery
- German Summaries
- German Results
- BC-US--Index, US
- On Hockey: Blackhawks fallout furthers overdue NHL reckoning
- MATCHDAY: Man U visits Spurs; Barjuan debuts as Barca coach
- Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?
- Business Highlights: Consumer spending, G20 meeting
- US intel doesn't expect to determine origins of COVID-19
- FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids
- Doctors question sedative dose used in Oklahoma execution
- Jury awards $25 million to man in wrongful murder conviction
- NHL not disciplining ex-Blackhawks GM for role in scandal
- Big, messy, complicated: Biden's plan churns in Congress
- Puerto Rico police go on strike, demand better pensions
- Puerto Rico media petitions Supreme Court in abuse case
- Blackhawks ask Hall of Fame to cover assistant's name on Cup
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- French Results
- French Standings
- Laporta says Barcelona has other options besides Xavi
- 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery
- COVID shots more protective than past infection, study shows
- Chargers' Ekeler questionable vs. Patriots due to hip injury
- Sinner extends winning run, joins Zverev in Vienna semis
- Judge bars Rep. Fortenberry from being alone with evidence
- G20: India's Modi to meet Pope Francis for first time
- Jamaica will allow 5,000 fans for World Cup qualifier vs US
- Aluminum shortage disrupts Montana license plate production
- Pendrith soaks in a peaceful Bermuda with 61 for the lead
- Di Maria leads PSG to 2-1 comeback win over Lille
- Maple Leafs' Rielly signs 8-year, $60 million extension
- States mostly defer to union guidance for on-set gun safety
- Beautiful Day for a Neighbor: Mister Rogers has a sculpture
- Injuries keep piling up along with victories for Packers
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship Par Scores
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores
- Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first in stock sale probe
- Saudi Arabia, Bahrain expel Lebanese ambassadors
- Miami midfielder Federico Higuaín to retire after MLS season
- Oregon's biggest city has 'long way to go' repairing its rep
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Former Idaho lawmaker's rape case moves forward in court
- Democratic women in Virginia frustrated by paid leave flop
- Key events in Wisconsin surrounding Rittenhouse shootings
- US to gauge climate damage from federal oil and gas sales
- Chinese firm to pay $91M over dangerous dehumidifiers
- 4 dead, 11 hurt in crash of SUV carrying migrants in Texas
- Trae Young fined $15,000 for making contact with referee
- Anti-Trump group takes credit for Virginia tiki torch stunt
- Firefighters lash out at lawmaker over NYC’s vaccine rule
- Judge denies Chicago workers' bid to halt vaccine mandate
- Giant Eagle settles pharmacy lawsuits with Ohio counties
- Weather Forecasting Services Market 2021 Business Overview and Development Strategies by 2030
- Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Future Strategies 2021 to 2030
- Rich Communications Services Market Consumption Volume, Competitive Dynamics And Global Outlook 2030
- Palm Vein Biometrics Market Growth Factors, Regional Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2030
- Smart Card Materials Market Comprehensive Research Study, Strategic Planning, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030
- Personal Cloud Market Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2030
- Route Optimization Software Market Research Analysis, Future Prospects and Growth Drivers to 2030
- Access Control and Authentication Market Business Overview, Risks And Opportunities with COVID-19 Scenario to 2030
- Big Data in Oil and Gas Market Technological Advancement, Business Development and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030
- Veterinary Software Market Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Outlook, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2030
- Hydraulic Excavator Market Segmentation Scenario Development and Forecast Estimation by 2030
- Aircraft fuel systems Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030
- Automotive Carbon Ceramic Breaks Market Opportunity Assessment, Key Growth Factors and Challenges, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030
- Cosmetic Pigments Market Crucial Aspects of the Industry by Segments to 2030
- Can Coatings Market Industry Outlook, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030
- Aluminum Caps and Closures Market In-depth Assessment, Crucial Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Projection by 2030
- Glass Bottles Market Size, Share, Revenue, Sale – Updated Report 2021 And Forecast Projection Till 2030
- Metal Caps and Closures Market Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2030
- Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Key Driving Factors and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2030
- Brazil scientists test frozen jaguar semen to help species
- Colonial Williamsburg restoring school for Black children
- Newson suddenly pulls out of trip to UN climate conference
- Bullet struck officer's hat in Idaho mall shooting
- Man sentenced for deadly kidnapping of Chinese national
- Ex-Maryland man who joined al-Qaida sentenced at Guantanamo
- Argentine Standings
- Argentine Results
- Aaron molded careers of World Series managers Snitker, Baker
- Prosecutors seek to limit Epstein associate's trial claims
- US appeals court gives greenlight to NY's vaccine mandate
- Kilauea still spurting lava, 1 month into latest eruption
- MLS to conduct independent investigation of Whitecaps
- High court adds climate change, immigration cases to docket
- US senators propose adding boycott of China's Winter Olympics to defense bill
- Washington committed to helping Taiwan defend itself - US official
- Peraza, 3 other Mets choose free agency rather than minors
- California 'fortune teller' arrested in $50,000 scam
- Weather to turn warm again in Taiwan starting Thursday
- Panthers entrust team to Andrew Brunette after Quenneville
- Lawmaker doc fined for videoconferencing from operating room
- Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
- Capitals hand Coyotes 8th consecutive loss to start season
- NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms
- Brittany Force leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying in Las Vegas
- Banner night for Heat, who hang on and top Hornets 114-99
- Lawyer: Prince Andrew never sexually assaulted American
- Vaccine mandates compared to Holocaust in Kansas hearing
- Panthers reach 8-0, winning first game without Quenneville
- VanVleet, Barnes lead way as Raptors beat Magic 110-109
- Mexican Standings
- Mexican Summaries
- Raanta wins Carolina debut, Hurricanes top winless Chicago
- Rebuff wins Colt & Gelding Trot to kick off Breeders Crown
- Kreider, Shesterkin help Rangers beat Blue Jackets 4-0
- UN aid chief urges G20: prevent mass starving in Afghanistan
- US FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids
- Aldridge reaches 20,000 points, Nets beat Pacers 105-98
- France's Macron says British credibility at stake in fishing row
- Braves lose no-hit bid in 8th vs Astros in World Series
- US Democratic governors to participate in U.N. climate talks
- FBI using Navajo language in campaign targeting hate crimes
- The Latest: Braves take 2-1 Series lead with Game 3 win
- LA, Long Beach ports will issue fines for backlogged cargo
- Today in History
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Nathan Chen rebounds at Skate Canada after Las Vegas stumble
- Vegas withstands late rally, beats Ducks 5-4 in shootout
- Norris scores 2, Senators beat Stars to snap 3-game skid
- California governor abruptly skips UN climate conference
- China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
- Fox scores 23 to lead Kings past Pelicans, 113-109
- 19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
- Mexican Summaries
- Speed of Texas abortion cases has few high court precedents
- LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony head Lakers beat Cavs 113-101
- Mr. Clutch: Riley comes up big again, Braves win Game 3
- Brave hook? Anderson yanked after 5 no-hit innings in Game 3
- UN calls for education in conflict, condemns attacks
- Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead
- Ex-Australian cricketers die: Alan Davidson, Ashley Mallett
- Taipei mayor sees end to COVID mask mandate by Lunar New Year
- Jokic boosts Nuggets on a bruised knee, beat Mavs 106-75
- Biden tells Macron US 'clumsy' in Australia submarine deal
- Snitkers enjoy family moment before World Series Game 3
- Lillard scores 25, Blazers down Clippers 111-92
- Taiwan reports 7 new imported COVID cases
- Braves, Astros pens carrying heavy workloads in World Series
- Melo shoots Lakers to 3rd win in 4, 113-101 over Cavaliers
- Please buy T20 World Cup tickets, pleads Afghanistan captain
- Art Therapy: How UK's COVID memorial wall brought comfort
- Taiwan LGBT Pride greets online parade attendees
- Taiwan to allow mixed vaccinations for over 50s
- Falling stars: Astros big hitters stuck in World Series skid
- Earth gets hotter, deadlier during decades of climate talks
- Climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year
- As COVID cases rise, some activists fearful of climate talks
- A World Remembers: Memorials honor COVID-19's 5 million dead
- AP Week in Pictures: Global
- Taiwan embassy in Vatican donates to refugees ahead of winter
- S Koreans send off former President Roh in small funeral
- US spy agencies say origins of COVID-19 may never be known
- Taiwan authorities emphasize need for masks even after high vaccination level
- Global warming could see Taiwan Presidential Office submerged
- Actions, not words – Pacific Islands urge strong commitment on climate
- Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
- Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
- Turkey deported 8,500 terror suspects since Syrian war began
- Bollywood superstar’s son walks out from jail in drugs case
- De Kock takes knee, South Africa bowls vs. Sri Lanka at WCup
- COVID-19 memorial creators reflect as world nears 5M deaths
- US, EU settle dispute over tariffs on steel, aluminum
- Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel
- Germany's Merkel ready to have more time to read, travel
- Spurs-West Ham, Liverpool-Leicester headline League Cup draw
- India's Modi invites pope to visit after 2017 plan collapsed
- Climate, COVID and corporate tax on the G-20 agenda in Rome
- WTA Transylvania Open Results
- Taiwan Ministry of National Defense reveals details of reservist reform
- Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?
- SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves
- Spineless people abused Shami, says India captain Kohli
- Gay people who come out later in life face unique obstacles
- ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results
- ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Ramsdale heroics preserve Arsenal's 2-0 EPL win at Leicester
- For 112-year-old veteran's daughter, care is a labor of love
- Sudan doctors union says security forces have shot dead 2 people in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman
- 2 women running for governor, history in post-Cuomo New York
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- NWSL Glance
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- UK's Johnson says Queen Elizabeth 'on very good form'
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes
- Bid considered to wipe Alabama arrest records of King, Parks
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Bears coach Matt Nagy to miss 49ers game because of COVID-19
- 'Prison gerrymandering' endures in Nevada, despite law
- Giving the Western some swagger in 'The Harder They Fall'
- Chicago city worker vaccine mandate survives repeal effort
- Bears, 49ers looking to stop skids, get back to winning
- Suspect in shooting of Oklahoma deputy found dead
- Bears try to find footing against struggling 49ers
- In Rittenhouse case, Americans see what they want to see
- Syria: Israeli missiles hit Damascus suburbs wounding troops
- UK, France urged to cool down escalating fishing spat
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Army shelling in Myanmar blamed for setting 160 homes ablaze
- The Latest: France, India agree to boost Indo-Pacific ties
- G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries
- Blaming climate change, Turkish farmers count the cost of drought
- Man City's 10 men lose 2-0 to Palace for 2nd defeat in EPL
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Minibus crash in Turkey kills Swedish tourist; 5 injured
- Chelsea extends Premier League lead by beating Newcastle 3-0
- Anniversary gift for Dyche as Burnley wins 1st EPL game
- Scotland 60, Tonga 14
- Boat capsizes off Haitian coast, at least 12 people dead
- WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results
- Police warn woman not to wear Halloween costume as protest
- Adams gives Southampton 1-0 Premier League win at Watford
- De Kock takes knee as South Africa beats Sri Lanka at WCup
- Scottish Standings
- Scottish Results
- Liverpool held 2-2 by Brighton in the Premier League
- Steyn scores 4 of Scotland's 10 tries in 60-14 win vs. Tonga
- Dutch Standings
- Dutch Results
- Qualifier Tiafoe stuns Sinner, faces Zverev in Vienna final
- To star gazers: Fireworks show called Northern Lights coming
- Greece says ship with about 400 migrants at 'safe anchorage'
- Halep, Kontaveit ease into final in Romania
- Yemeni officials say an explosion rocks the southern city of Aden, leaving at least 8 dead and 11 injured
- French Results
- French Standings
- Steelers to face Browns without injured TE Ebron, LB Ingram
- Official: Afghan journalist survives attack by gunmen
- Syrians face deportation from Turkey over banana videos
- India’s Modi invites pope to visit after 2017 plan collapsed
- Heartless! Artists says NYC tribute removed in permit snafu
- White House: US, EU reach deal to settle diplomatic rift over steel, aluminum tariffs
- Ethiopia's rival Tigray forces claim to take strategic city
- England gives old rival Australia 8-wicket thrashing at WCup
- Keselowski seeks another title round in final Penske season
- EXPLAINER: How G20-backed corporate minimum tax would work
- US, European allies warn of Iran's 'provocative' nuke steps
- Deere, UAW reach tentative pact; strike continues for now
- Tens of thousands protest Sudan's coup, 3 protesters killed
- No clear winner in mayoral elections in ex-Soviet Georgia
- Greek Standings
- Greek Results
- All Blacks run in 7 tries in 54-16 rugby rout of Wales
- Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in US
- Levi Lewis sets program record with 65th career passing TD
- Lawsuit: Texas city refused escort to protect Biden bus
- Bayern hits back with 5-2 win at Union Berlin in Bundesliga
- Keene throws 5 TDs, UCF rolls past Temple 49-7
- Fritz faces Cilic in St. Petersburg Open final
- University of Florida prohibits professors from testifying
- Holy Cross extends Lehigh's skid to 15 with 31-12 victory
- Smith races into Truck Series finale with Martinsville win
- Bisceglia makes FG with 5 seconds left to lift Robert Morris
- Jury: GEO Group owes immigrant detainees $17M in back pay
- Willis throws for 4 TDs, Liberty rolls over UMass 62-17
- Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'
- New York City FC 3, Miami 1
- The Latest: Gala dinner for world leaders at G-20 summit
- NYCFC eliminates Miami from playoff contention
- Back in Europe, Biden tries to show allies US is with them
- Solskjær gets vital win for United; City, Liverpool setbacks
- Livingston's Obileye faces racist abuse at Celtic in Glasgow
- Yemeni officials say car bomb near Aden's airport kills 8
- Mancuso-Dykes combo rallies Richmond past New Hampshire
- Relief for Solskjær, boos for Nuno as Man U beats Tottenham
- Brescia, Cox propel Colgate to 33-10 victory over Bucknell
- William & Mary bottles up FCS No. 4 Villanova 31-18
- Chargers activate defensive lineman Justin Jones from IR
- Davis' late kick helps carry Dartmouth past Harvard 20-17
- Chisholm scores 4 TDs, Dayton holds off Butler 38-31
- Lee's rushing, defense gets Delaware past Dixie State, 17-10
- Key Chinese manufacturing index shows signs of stagflation
- Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday
- 49ers put Tartt, Kinlaw on IR; add Givens, Willis to roster
- Field goal, block preserves Lafayette win over Georgetown
- Japan votes in national election as PM Kishida seeks public mandate
- Piccirilli has 3 TD passes, Stetson 10 sacks, rout Blue Hose
- Scott leads Nicholls St, past rival Northwestern St. 42-21
- Late birdies stake Taylor Pendrith to 3-shot lead in Bermuda
- Just like dad: Giovanni Simeone making his mark in Serie A
- Barkley, Golladay among five players out for Giants
- Malcome, Sayin lead Pennsylvania past Brown 45-17
- MATCHDAY: Unbeaten AC Milan visits Roma; West Ham at Villa
- Unhappy Halloween: Gaming platform Roblox crashes
- NHL Commissioner meets with Kyle Beach, offers league's help
- Jets QB Wilson not placed on IR, could miss only 2 games
- How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden
- Davis scores 2 TDs, Mercer beats The Citadel 34-7
- Ridder, Whyle, help No. 2 Cincinnati top Tulane, 31-12
- Price, Ford spark Chattanooga to 13-3 victory over Furman
- C. Connecticut topples Merrimack in 49-21 win
- Argentine Results
- Argentine Standings
- Van Dyke outduels Pickett, Miami edges No. 17 Pitt 38-34
- Kennesaw State scores late, holds off Gardner-Webb, 34-30
- Central Arkansas has two pick-6s in 38-14 win
- Towson grinds out win over Albany 38-24
- 'She was my friend' — Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer
- Antarctica gets a Glasgow Glacier ahead of climate summit
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship Par Scores
- USC admits 'troubling delay' in warning about fraternity
- Walker-led No. 8 Michigan St tops No. 6 Michigan 37-33
- Chambers leads Charleston Southern past Campbell 27-14
- San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3
- Maryland snaps skid with 38-35 victory over Indiana
- VMI scores final 19 points, sneaks by Samford 46-45
- Robertson throws 4 TDs, leads Maine past Rhode Island, 45-24
- Davidson tops Morehead State 29-22 in PFL showdown
- Teixeira upsets Błachowicz, claims 205-pound belt at UFC 267
- Montana holds off Southern Utah 20-19
- Muskett passes, runs Monmouth past N.C. A&T 35-16
- Agüero taken to hospital after feeling 'a little dizzy'
- New York Red Bulls 1, Montreal 0
- Adeyi's TD run in OT lifts North Texas over Rice 30-24
- Ex-NC Gov. McCrory eyes political comeback with Senate bid
- McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky in 42-10 rout of Lamar
- Durant fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing ball into seats
- Khazri wonder goal for Saint-Etienne; Lyon beats Lens 2-1
- Wondolowski scores 170th career goal, San Jose tops RSL 4-3
- International star Ecurie D DK wins Breeders Crown Open Trot
- Lewis throws 4 TDs as Delaware State tops Howard 30-23
- Davis sparks huge 2nd half in Southeast Missouri State's win
- Carter, Davis lead Norfolk State past Morgan State, 31-20
- Barça draws in Barjuan debut; Vinícius brace as Madrid wins
- US, EU reach agreement to settle rift over Trump-era tariffs
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Johnson throws record 6 TD passes in James Madison's win
- Fabio scores in 91st minute, Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0
- Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally; Holocaust comment decried
- Late TD lifts Missouri State over North Dakota 32-28
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- S.C. St. holds off N.C. Central 27-24 for third straight win
- Adebayo leads St. Thomas-Minnesota past Marist 27-7
- UT Martin scores late, then holds off Austin Peay 17-16
- Shaheed helps Weber State pull away, beat Idaho State 40-17
- Virginia Tech's Turner catches Georgia Tech in 26-17 win
- Castro dropped from Astros roster due to COVID-19 protocols
- Bonner, Utah State race past Hawaii 45-31
- Doege, Brown lead West Virginia over No. 22 Iowa State 38-31
- Ida's remnants: Fed OKs Connecticut disaster declaration
- NBA champion Bucks to visit White House on Nov. 8
- North Dakota State takes down Indiana State to reach 8-0
- Official: 3 die in SUV crossing crash with Amtrak train
- Skattebo helps Sacramento State stay unbeaten in Big Sky
- Cuomo lawyer asks sheriff to save investigation records
- Philippines: Top communist rebel commander killed
- Sharks lose 7 team members, head coach to COVID-19 protocol
- G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
- Western Illinois rallies in second half to beat Illinois St.
- Body's five touchdowns power Texas Southern past UAPB 59-17
- Brice throw 4 TDs, Appalachian State routs La-Monroe 59-28
- Backup QB Sliwoski rallies St. Francis (PA) past Duquesne
- Opportunistic Washington State beats Arizona State 34-21
- Rice's late FGs send Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20
- Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1
- Ward, Cooper lead Incarnate Word past Houston Baptist, 49-21
- Warriors security Jonathan Amey Jr. gets a G League tryout
- Zipper Pouch Market Thorough Research Study, Future Strategy, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030
- 3D Concrete Printing Market Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2030
- Rigid Foam Market Segmentation, Statistics, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Study and Forecast to 2030
- Disposable Cups Market Research Analysis, Future Prospects and Growth Drivers to 2030
- Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth Factors, Regional Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2030
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Comprehensive Research Study, Strategic Planning, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030
- Anti-Slip Additives Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study Forecast to 2030
- Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Technological Advancement, Business Development and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030
- Fiberglass Roving Market Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Outlook, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2030
- Lubricant Additives Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030
- Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market In-depth Assessment, Crucial Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Projection by 2030
- Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market Segmentation Scenario Development and Forecast Estimation by 2030
- Tough 2nd-half defense lifts Boilermakers past Huskers 28-23
- Gas Leak Detector Market Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2030
- High Temperature Composite Resin Market Research Analysis with Trends, Challenges and Opportunities to 2030
- Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Crucial Aspects of the Industry by Segments to 2030
- Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Industry Outlook, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030
- Dehumidifier Market In-Depth Analysis On Forthcoming Development And Forecast By 2030
- Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market Industry Status, Sales Overview, Supply-demand 2021-2030
- Medical Polymers Market Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2030
- Tooling Board Market Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Insights, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2030
- Self throws 5 TD passes, SFA races past Abilene Christian
- Hartman, No. 13 Wake Forest top Duke 45-7 to stay unbeaten
- Shipley's TD saves Clemson in 30-20 win over Florida State
- Badie's big day carries Missouri past Vanderbilt 37-28
- Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa
- Bentley has 4 TD passes, S. Alabama beats Arkansas St. 31-13
- Araújo scores again, Atlanta United and Toronto FC tie 1-1
- USC star WR Drake London carted off with right leg injury
- All-purpose Nash leads San Jose St. past Wyoming 27-21
- Mexican Standings
- Syracuse uses third-quarter blitz, beats Boston College 21-6
- Brown throws for 3 TDS and No. 7 Oregon downs Colorado 52-29
- Afghanistan: Taliban says leader makes first public appearance
- Glass, Quarles spark Alabama A&M past Alabama State 42-28
- Irving runs for 110 yards in Minnesota 41-14 win
- San Diego yields just 57 yards in comeback win over Valpo
- Alexis DeJoria tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying in Las Vegas
- U.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum
- Sanders throws for 3 TDs, Jackson St defense delivers in win
- McKay, McCloud power Florida A&M to 26-3 win over Grambling
- COVID: China urges US to 'stop attacking' Beijing over virus origins
- Gragson backs promise to win way into Xfinity championship
- Martinez leads NAU rally in 38-31 win over Idaho
- Columbus 3, D.C. United 1
- Zelarayán, Crew avoid elimination again, beat DC United 3-1
- Walker helps Portland State turn back Cal Poly 42-21
- Georgia State scores in final minute to top Georgia Southern
- A post-Trump test for Democrats looms in Virginia election
- Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to miss Colts' game
- Beal, Dinwiddie lead Wizards past Celtics, 115-112 in 2 OTs
- FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1
- Hickbottom sends Tennessee State past Murray State 27-21
- With heightened rhetoric, is US moving away from ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan?
- Grant scores 22, Pistons beat Magic in Cunningham's debut
- Ferreira, Jara score to help FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1
- Sam Houston wins 18th straight, rolls past Tarleton 45-27
- Boston beats Panthers, stops season-opening win streak at 8
- Jackson's 47-yard FG lifts Southern over Alcorn State 38-35
- China warns Lithuania, European officials over Taiwan row
- Barnes leads Raptors past Pacers
- Garbers leads California past Oregon State 39-25
- Barrett scores 35 points, Knicks top Pelicans, 123-117
- Kings find power play to beat Canadiens 5-2, end losing skid
- Harris, Embiid help lead 76ers rout of Hawks
- Sharks overcome loss of players, coach to protocols in win
- No. 1 Georgia, defense dominate Florida in Cocktail Party
- Boise State mounts comeback, tops Colorado State 28-19
- Warriors bench gets big minutes as Warriors thump Thunder
- Kuwait, UAE join Saudi Arabia with measures against Lebanon
- Day's 2 TD passes help N. Iowa beat S. Illinois 23-16
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's Arizona fab 'on track, on time': VP for Global Affairs
- Krug, Binnington spark Blues to 1-0 win over Blackhawks
- Castellanos scores twice to take MLS goals lead, NYCFC wins
- The Latest: Braves take 3-1 series lead with Game 4 win
- Today in History
- DeRozan scores 32 as Bulls hand Jazz first loss, 107-99
- Florida Atlantic holds off late UTEP charge, earns 28-25 win
- Nix, defense power No. 18 Auburn past No. 10 Ole Miss, 31-20
- Citing China threat, US senators introduce bill to make sanctions loophole for India
- Jones returns kickoff 100 yards to lift Houston past SMU
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Tavares, Mrazek help Maple Leafs hold off Red Wings, 5-4
- Mississippi State beats turnover-prone No. 12 Kentucky 31-17
- London's injury dampens USC's 41-34 victory over Arizona
- 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Gilroy councilmember's home
- Butler has 27, Heat make 21 3s and rout Grizzlies 129-103
- Turkish ship carrying Afghan migrants towed to Greek port
- Leary’s TD throws lift N.C. State past Louisville 28-13
- Kelley accounts for 3 TD SE Louisiana beats McNeese 23-20
- Spurs knock off Bucks 102-93 on road to stop 4-game skid
- Jokic scores 26, Nuggets rally to beat Wolves 93-91
- 1 dead, 13 captured swimming across US border in San Diego
- Mexican Summaries
- Nathan Chen back in form with Skate Canada blowout victory
- Taiwanese netizens discuss spooky dinosaur scooter rider for Halloween
- Jay-Z, Foo Fighters welcomed into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- India, UK to launch global solar grid project at COP26
- Astros a big zero in key spots, one loss from WS elimination
- Booker scores 27, Suns use huge run to beat Cavs 101-92
- Landeskog's 2 goals, 2 assists power Avalanche past Wild 4-1
- Henderson, No. 5 Ohio State hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24
- Swanson breaks out with tying HR to spark Braves' big inning
- Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
- Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series
- Greinke turns in impressive start despite Game 4 loss
- To star gazers: Fireworks show called Northern Lights coming
- Javier 3rd to allow consecutive tying, go-ahead HR in Series
- Start me up: Lee makes 1st big league start in World Series
- Taiwan reports six imported COVID cases
- US urges China refrain from unilateral action on Taiwan
- Play me a song: Braves organist charms fans, amuses players
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: MSU's Walker runs for five TDs
- Foegele, Draisaitl net power-play goals, Oilers top Canucks
- Markstrom, Flames blank Flyers 4-0 for 6th straight victory
- No. 8 Michigan State rallies to beat No. 6 Michigan 37-33
- UK disputes French statement over fishing row 'deescalation'
- Asghar Afghan to retire after game against Namibia
- COP26: World eyes Glasgow for new pledges of climate action
- Taiwan FinTech startup Aegis Custody uses blockchain to power digital asset custody
- Fresno State hands No. 21 San Diego State 1st loss, 30-20
- Thomas runs for 160 yards, 4 TDs as Utah beat UCLA 44-24
- Morris' late TD lifts Washington past Stanford 20-13
- Nigerian Nobel-winning author Wole Soyinka has hope in young
- American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions
- Czech cable car crashes to ground, kills one
- Williams has 91-yard TD run, No. 11 Notre Dame beats NC
- Japan stabbing attack: At least 17 injured on Tokyo train
- Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
- Taiwan willing to help get SDGs back on track: VP Lai Ching-te
- Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
- Georgia's ruling party wins major cities' mayor races
- Adrift freighter carrying migrants towed to Greek island
- Vive Flow VR headset from Taiwan's HTC to hit shelves Nov. 1
- China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
- Kaohsiung Music Center, new landmark in southern Taiwan, opens on Sunday
- Blinken warns China against unilateral action regarding Taiwan
- Russia hits new high daily coronavirus cases
- UN climate summit in Glasgow formally opens, kicking off 2 weeks of intense diplomatic talks on curbing global warming
- Thailand includes Taiwan in its latest quarantine exemption list
- What is COP? Key facts and terms at climate summit explained
- NHK exit poll shows Japan PM Kishida's ruling bloc is to lose some seats but will keep majority in lower house election
- Pope: May 'cry of the Earth' be heard at UN climate summit
- Dutch customs officers discover four tons of cocaine in Rotterdam
- Crystal Palace player Zaha critical of Instagram over racism
- Police apprehend more migrants at German-Polish border
- Japan votes in test for new PM Kishida, political stability
- G20 leaders agree on climate neutrality 'by or around mid-century' in compromise wording ahead of UN summit
- G20 leaders agree to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad; no target for domestic coal phaseout
- An "eraser button"? Focused ideas could help bridle Big Tech
- Supreme Court to hear case on New York's gun permit law
- ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results
- Two trains collide in southwestern England
- ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results
- Man dies in Spain after being gored during a bull run
- Japan police say man with knife on a Tokyo commuter train car has stabbed several passengers before setting a fire.
- Taiwan panel maker Innolux to implement pay raises next year
- Global Forecast-Asia
- How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Another defining loss for Jim Harbaugh
- Potential jurors see racism behind Ahmaud Arbery's slaying
- Dutch Standings
- Dutch Results
- North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigns
- G20 leaders final statement offers few commitments on climate
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Miami mayor seeks 2nd term as he raises national profile
- NWSL Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion
- ECHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Afghanistan thumps Namibia by 62 runs in T20 World Cup
- Pakistan, Islamists reach agreement to end violent rally
- Barcelona: Health issues set to sideline Piqué and Aguero
- Scottish Standings
- Scottish Results
- French Results
- French Standings
- Paris runners race Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge
- With no sign of eruption's end, ash blankets La Palma island
- WTA Transylvania Open Results
- Brazil experiments with body cams to reduce deaths by police
- Saudi crown prince's investment forum draws back Westerners
- Zverev beats qualifier Tiafoe in Vienna for 5th win in 2021
- Danish Results
- Danish Standings
- Greek Standings
- Greek Results
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Are Arab Americans people of color? Mayor vote raises issue
- Cable car crashes in northern Czech Republic, killing 1
- Thais launch campaign for repeal of royal defamation law
- US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change
- English Summaries
- English Results
- UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests
- MATCHDAY: Benitez hoping to end Everton slump in EPL
- Norwich extends nightmare league run with loss to Leeds
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents
- 2 fatally shot, several more injured at Chicago-area party
- Kontaveit beats Halep to secure spot at WTA Finals
- WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results
- POLL ALERT: Michigan State jumps to No. 5, Wake Forest joins top 10 for 1st time, Houston enters rankings; same top four
- India crushed again at T20 World Cup, this time by NZ
- Jerry Remy, Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster, dies
- Cilic takes St. Petersburg Open title with win over Fritz
- Fate of Lebanon minister after row with Gulf stirs division
- In 2nd weekend, ‘Dune’ bests 'Last Night in Soho,' 'Antlers'
- Gladbach beats Bochum at 16th attempt in Bundesliga
- AP Top 25: Michigan St up to 5; Wake in top 10 for 1st time
- UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron and Johnson talk
- Biden tells Erdogan that US and Turkey must avoid crises
- Highlights of what was agreed to at the G-20 summit in Rome
- Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
- List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 8
- Lucas Herbert holds steady in wind for 1-shot win in Bermuda
- Biden ahead of UN climate summit says it's disappointing that Russia, China 'basically didn't show up' with commitments
- Berlin derby in German Cup, Dortmund drawn at St. Pauli
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship Par Scores
- Injured Shakib Al Hasan to miss last 2 T20 WCup group games
- 25 die in Brazil police operation against alleged bank gang
- 1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
- 'Last, best hope:' Leaders launch crucial UN climate summit
- The Latest: Macron says Australia's Morrison lied to him
- New framework bolsters Biden's hand as climate summit begins
- Djokovic eyes records in Paris, no Australia decision yet
- Mexican Standings
- G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing
- Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures
- Mayor: 9 in 10 NYC workers vaccinated as deadline nears
- Pesce’s late power-play goal keeps Hurricanes undefeated
- Former US ambassador Bill Richardson heads to Myanmar
- Colorado 1, Houston 0
- Rapids beat Dynamo 1-0 to move into 3-way tie for West lead
- Biden winds up G-20 summit with dings at Russia, China
- Number of bowl-eligible teams up to 36
- Minnesota tops Sporting KC 2-1 on Reynoso PK
- Argentine Results
- Argentine Standings
- Ultimaker, Imaginables and FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia collaborate to bring 3D printing to classrooms
- Defense shines, Panthers snap skid by beating Falcons 19-13
- Biden says pope has brought him comfort after son's death
- Revived under Moyes, West Ham keeps on winning
- Big Ben, Steelers survive kicking scare, bury Browns 15-10
- Eagles run for 4 TDs in 44-6 victory over winless Lions
- North Macedonia's prime minister announces resignation following governing party's losses in local elections
- Ex-UN climate chief doesn't see Paris-type moment in Glasgow
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
- Dan Campbell takes blame for another ugly Lions loss
- Moroccans protest vaccine pass required for work, travel
- Teen arrested after fatal shooting at councilmember's home
- Stafford has 3 TD passes as Rams roll past Texans 38-22
- White steps in, leads Jets to wild 34-31 win over Bengals
- Trains crash after England derailment; injuries reported
- Still dominant at 40: Ibra decisive as AC Milan beats Roma
- Nashville 1, Orlando City 1
- Bengals flop badly, blow 11-point lead in 34-31 loss to Jets
- Orlando City ties, misses chance to clinch playoff spot
- Garoppolo leads way as 49ers beat Bears 33-22 to stop slide
- Nice 2nd in French league after comeback win over Angers
- Bills wake up in second half to beat Dolphins 26-11
- 10-man Aston Villa loses 4-1 at home to West Ham
- Iafallo caps Kings' rally to beat Sabres 3-2
- Ryan endures one of his least productive games with Falcons
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Offense sputters, drops doom Browns in loss to Steelers
- Luka Doncic hits long 3, Mavericks holds off Kings 105-99
- Bears struggle with Mack sidelined, Nagy missing game
- Deere workers would get immediate 10% raises under new offer
- Goalkeeper's mistake costs Sociedad victory in Basque derby
- Rams get 5 sacks to shut down Mills, Texans in 38-22 win
- Spain: Fight for the Ebro Delta
- Dems see progress in adding drug cost curbs to budget bill
- Bowman wins as tension builds ahead of NASCAR title race
- Botched opportunities lead to Dolphins 7th straight loss
- Cave-in catches Brazilian rescue team; 9 dead, 1 injured
- Jes Staley, head of Barclays bank, steps down amid Jeffrey Epstein probe
- Saints lose Jameis Winston to "significant" knee injury
- North Macedonia PM announces resignation after election loss
- Barcelona without manager, fighting to avoid early CL exit
- Getzlaf breaks tie with Selanne for Ducks' points record
- No. 16 UTSA coach Jeff Traylor signs extension through 2031
- Eureka Investment Group launches Covid Home Recovery Concierge Package in Singapore
- Broncos block 2 field goals in 17-10 win over Washington
- 8 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- France's Macron says Australia PM lied to him on submarine deal
- NFL Today, Week 8
- White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19
- The Latest: Seahawks cruise, Broncos barely hold on
- Blinken raised concerns about Taiwan with China
- Seahawks snap losing string with 31-7 thumping of Jaguars
- Torrence races to 50th NHRA Top Fuel win, closes in on title
- Herbert can't solve Pats' zone D in 2nd straight rough game
- Moderna: FDA delaying decision on its shot for adolescents
- Voracek shootout goal lifts Blue Jackets over Devils, 4-3
- Philadelphia beats Cincinnati 2-0, moves into 2nd in East
- Japan's Kishida defies expectations as ruling LDP easily keeps majority
- Jaguars take steps back in 31-7 thumping by Seahawks
- Rapids move into 3-way tie for West lead, beating Dynamo 1-0
- Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0
- White House spokesperson Psaki has COVID-19, last saw Biden on Tuesday
- Washington can't overcome mistakes in 17-10 loss to Broncos
- Phillips pick-six propels Patriots past Chargers 27-24
- Japan PM Kishida's coalition keeps majority with fewer seats
- Saints overcome Winston injury, top Buccaneers 36-27
- Happy Halloween: Gaming platform Roblox is back online
- "Belt and Road Development" Themed Seminar was Held in Beijing, China
- Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Coinhako selects Duco to automate core controls and support growth
- Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire
- Deadlock over fish as UK and France spar over Brexit deal
- US donates 1.5 million Moderna doses to Taiwan
- Patterson and TCU agree to part ways, coach won't finish '21
- China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt
- Taiwan thanks US for donation of 1.5 million Moderna doses
- Tealium appoints Ben Wightman to drive business value for clients across APJ
- Ball, Oubre lead Hornets past Trail Blazers, 125-113
- Hong Kong: Activists stand trial over banned Tiananmen vigil
- Gas blasts rock central Mexican city, killing at least 1
- Defensive penalties compound Brady's blunders, doom Bucs
- Mexican journalist dies from wounds; 2nd slain in week
- Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire
- OPPO at your service: providing send-in repair service
- Twilight Payment looks for 2nd straight win in Melbourne Cup
- Italy publicly expresses concern about Taiwan Strait to China for first time at G20
- Mitchell helps Jazz win 107-95 as Bucks lose 3rd straight
- Beijing cracks down on extracurricular classes in its tutoring sector
- Japan's Kishida wins mandate, though economic agenda unclear
- Williams' interception helps Saints beat Brady, Bucs 36-27
- Carolina keeps up winning streak, gives Coyotes another loss
- Wall Street rally, Japan election drive Asian shares higher
- Rhenus extends cross-border trucking consolidated service for enhanced freight transport support in South Asia
- Today in History
- Pet therapy healing pandemic loneliness in Japan
- Virginia GOP sees Youngkin as chance to reverse party course
- Tussling Dems tumble toward deal on Biden's economic plans
- The Latest: Astros force series back to Houston with 9-5 win
- Swing, then miss it: MLB pitchers could bat for final time
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- 'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
- Fox, Shesterkin lift Rangers past Kraken, 3-1
- World’s First-ever Digital Art Competition LIMITS Asian Championship is Coming Soon!
- With Dak down, Cooper Rush passes Cowboys past Vikings 20-16
- New Zealand strait crossed for first time by electric plane
- JustKitchen adding three new Taiwan locations
- Afghanistan: Victims' families decry glorification of suicide bombers
- This Week: Pfizer earns, Fed meeting, nonfarm payrolls
- Jazz hand short-handed Bucks third straight loss, 107-95
- Analysis: Calvin Ridley, Lane Johnson show real courage
- Maldonado gives Astros surprise offensive boost with 3 RBIs
- Back with Astros, Gonzalez makes loud impact with soft hit
- Correa, Astros rally past Braves 9-5, cut WS deficit to 3-2
- Japan PM Kishida boosted by surprisingly comfortable election win
- South Korea eases social distancing to soften economic blow
- No rush: Caution with Dak yields Cowboys win with backup QB
- Pearl FALCO Holiday 2021 Collection - A Little Merry, A Little Bright
- Minter regrets not attacking Maldonado in strike zone
- 28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
- Germany: Human rights groups file complaint against Belarusian officials
- Australian parliamentarian calls for relations with Taiwan, end to 'One China' policy
- Rookie goes from watching World Series to starting Game 5
- Carmelo Anthony scores 23, leads Lakers past Rockets 95-85
- Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases
- Why Pakistan has some of the most polluted cities in the world
- Singapore may see 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually - minister
- Bangkok welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday
- Golden Globes boosts Taiwan fashion label APUJAN
- President urges Taiwanese not to let political affiliation affect referendum vote
- Former Taiwan foreign minister dies aged 81
- Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
- Tonga's main island locks down after 1st virus case found
- Singapore bans book about censorship for including Charlie Hebdo cartoons
- AOC Masters Tournament 2021 entered Regional Finals Stage
- Epicor Delivers the Power of the Cloud with Latest Release of Epicor Kinetic ERP for Manufacturers
- FWD achieves record-breaking win with nine awards at Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2021
- China's manufacturing slows for 2nd straight month in Oct
- Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
- Taiwan's central bank governor comments on SQUID token
- Brazil's Bolsonaro attends honors ceremony in Italy amid protests
- Letter to Editor: Hermione Lee exemplifies ideal English education in Taiwan
- Taiwan National Security Bureau predicts 'cold but peaceful' cross-strait relations in near future
- COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in less than 2 years, as virus humbles both poor and rich countries
- China's leisure, tourism feel chill of COVID curbs
- German minister calls for vaccine centers to be reactivated
- Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations to prioritize 2nd Moderna jab
- Sri Lanka rolls out booster jabs amid warning of virus surge
- North Macedonia: PM Zoran Zaev, the man who went 'all in' is all out
- 8 Hong Kong activists on trial over banned Tiananmen vigil
- In Afghan hospital, unpaid doctors and rigid Taliban clash
- Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the Third Quarter of 2021
- Tottenham fires manager Nuno Espírito Santo
- Cambodia, starting to reopen, begins vaccinating 5-year-olds
- COVID-19's global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
- US prisons face staff shortages as officers quit amid COVID
- US prisons face staff shortages as officers quit amid COVID
- Shanghai Disneyland tests 33K, closes 2 days over 1 contact
- 'Nothing else here': Why it's so hard for world to quit coal
- Australia to Macron: 'We didn't deface Eiffel Tower'
- Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
- Rivals see hope after noticing weakness in Bayern's defense
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK): Full Scholarship for Students’ Academic Research
- Taipei to reopen entertainment venues that meet COVID-19 prevention requirements
- Handball federation changes rules following women's bikini scandal
- Israel opens to solo tourists for 1st time since pandemic
- Yemeni officials: Houthi missiles kill at least 10 civilians
- Famed Swiss eatery's closure highlights COVID rule tensions
- Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts
- MediaValet Announces Partnership with monday.com, Taking "Work Without Limits" to New Heights
- COVID-19's global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
- Taiwan Nice Group chair passes away due to heart attack
- Australia, Thailand reopen borders after lengthy lockdowns
- South African municipal vote to gauge support for ruling ANC
- Australia offers new permanent visas for Hong Kong nationals
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens global climate summit with warning that world is strapped to a 'doomsday device'
- China's Xi to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement on Monday
- Key events in Wisconsin surrounding Rittenhouse shootings
- Stern judge among key players in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
- Exxon seeks $100 billion for Houston carbon capture plan
- Six Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 7-13
- Chef Abra Berens turns her attention to grains and legumes
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Barclays CEO steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators
- Chinese soccer club Hebei can't pay bills, future uncertain
- Alabama judge booted for racist, inappropriate behavior
- Egypt says 47 tourists got food poisoning at Red Sea resort
- Supreme Court rejects appeal over secretive court's work
- Fossil fuel divestment gains momentum in philanthropy
- Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
- Liz Weston: When a will won’t work
- Turkey's Erdogan: Biden will do 'his best' for F-16 sale
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- NWSL Glance
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Supreme Court won't hear case involving transgender rights
- Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase
- Women of color growing force as mom influencers
- Supreme Court won't hear Ohio Elections Commission case
- Tottenham fires coach Nuno after losing half of EPL matches
- High court won't take case involving Hunter Biden ex-partner
- Berlin police chief sorry for Holocaust memorial push-ups
- Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises
- AP Top 25 Reality Check: CFP preview unlikely for Cincinnati
- Cyberport FinTech InnoCon takes place online today Drives co-creative success by partnering financial institutions and FinTech companies
- Decades-long communist rebel leader killed in Philippines
- 14 hurt after 2 passenger trains crash in southern England
- Audra McDonald eyes Broadway again in Adrienne Kennedy play
- Germany: man faces murder probe after car hits children
- Israel OKs Palestinian homes after advancing settlements
- Mexico to play in empty stadium for 2 World Cup qualifers
- Closed trial of ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi continues
- Brazil's Bolsonaro cheered, jeered in Italian town for honor
- US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading
- Indonesia first to greenlight Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
- Tomlin stays the course as Steelers' win streak hits 3
- Atlanta on edge: Braves squander chance for hometown party
- Russian region extends off-work order as COVID-19 cases soar
- N.Macedonia opposition seeks election after local poll sweep
- Biden: 'I do apologize' for Trump pulling US from Paris climate accord, says US 'will do our part' to lower emissions
- US will make large firms give paid time off for vaccinations
- Biden: 'I do apologize' for Trump pulling US from Paris climate accord, says US 'will do our part' to lower emissions
- Bikini rule changed in beach handball after player protest
- Colorado Supreme Court approves new congressional districts
- Subtropical Storm Wanda wraps up hurricane season's ABCs
- Musk offers $6B if UN shows how it will solve world hunger
- Shiba Inu passes Dogecoin as top "dog" in cryptocurrency
- Burt Bacharach, Steven Sater album attracts Broadway stars
- Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll
- Coke acquires remainder of sports drink BodyArmor for $5.6B
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances
- NASCAR championship: Hendrick vs Gibbs, Chevrolet vs Toyota
- Memorable quotes from global climate change conference
- Business events scheduled for the coming month
- 9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect
- Brazil steps up climate emissions goal; critics unimpressed
- Column: Time for Hamlin to put up or shut up in title race
- Oklahoma board recommends governor spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones who claims innocence in 1999 killing
- Germany: over 5,000 migrant arrivals from Belarus in October
- US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results
- Egypt says suspect in gruesome street killing arrested
- Formula One Points Leaders
- Formula One Schedule-Winners
- Bills seek new stadium funding deal in place by end of year
- At least 3 dead after high rise in Nigeria collapses
- Saints QB Winston's season over because of major knee injury
- After a year, Iraq students back in school as pandemic slows
- Colombian outrage over early-release plea for serial killer
- MATCHDAY: Struggling Barca in Kyiv; Man United at Atalanta
- Jill Biden dons apron and gloves, helps students make pasta
- Iraq court sentences man to death for killing 2 journalists
- Buttler ton propels England to fourth win in T20 World Cup
- Nebraska's Frost: It's hard to ignore speculation about job
- For Dolphins, all eyes now are on trade deadline, and 2022
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Money Leaders
- PGA Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Need for speed: Jaguars lack deep threats after losing Chark
- 'Best path': Marshall leaders laud move to Sun Belt
- Sharks remove 1 player from COVID list, add another
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Brazilian club investigating fans who broke VAR monitor
- Falcons deal with loss of Ridley, lack of deep pass threat
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- South Dakota ethics board wants more information on Noem
- Putin: Russia must build up defenses in view of NATO moves
- Pulisic could make Chelsea return in Champions League
- Polish protesters blame woman's death on new abortion law
- Texans looking ahead after latest loss extends skid to 7
- Boilermakers, Hoosiers facing different postseason fates
- Ugandan kids lose hope in long school closure amid pandemic
- Biden cites 'overwhelming obligations' of US on climate
- Bryce Williams' injury leaves another runner out for Gophers
- WTA Rankings
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Cavs' Love placed in health protocols, out indefinitely
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Greek Standings
- Greek Results
- American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day
- Iran's top diplomat in quarantine, tests positive for COVID
- Barcelona's Aguero out at least 3 months after heart tests
- Dr. Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies at 100
- American distillers look to rebuild business in Europe
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- High court: NY abortion case ruling should be revisited
- Treasury says plans to borrow $1.02 trillion this quarter
- White's wild outing for Jets provides blueprint for Wilson
- Novavax, Harley-Davidson rise; Moderna, Mirati fall
- Danish Results
- Danish Standings
- Colts keep focus on same goals despite AFC South deficit
- COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped
- NHL suspends Canadiens forward Paquette 2 games for boarding
- Tennessee mulls putting strict rules on school mask mandates
- Images of vulnerable Afghans removed from Pentagon website
- New York votes: Top contests in Tuesday's election
- Treasury report calls for stricter oversight of stablecoins
- Rivera: Washington sticking with Heinicke as starting QB
- After emotional week, Panthers seeking some normalcy
- Miami prosecutors partly dismiss charges against Maduro ally
- Illini's Cockburn to sit 3 games for selling items too early
- BC-US--Index, US
- Michelle Obama to speak with college students nationwide
- Man gets 5 years for viewing child porn during flight
- Titans will have to get creative without NFL rushing leader
- Cowboys get another week of wondering about Prescott
- New York grand jury indicts Robert Durst on murder charge in wife's 1982 disappearance
- Judge: Accusers at Epstein associate trial to use pseudonyms
- Injuries cause reigning champion Bucks to struggle early
- Final decision on Georgia spaceport permit delayed yet again
- Officials: Damaged US Navy sub struck underwater mountain
- Biden backs Ohio Rep. Allison Russo in race for US House
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Florida coach Mullen shutters media access for the week
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Weird situation for Nagy, familiar result for reeling Bears
- Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to 'rise above politics'
- European Tour Schedule
- Judge limits new California law protecting vaccination sites
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Titans' Henry will have surgery, no timetable for return
- Business Highlights: Fed's next step, rules for stablecoin
- Packers staying quiet on Bakhtiari's status for Sunday
- Panthers' winning formula: Run the ball, play good defense
- Penguins' Pettersson, Ruhwedel positive for COVID-19
- Bob Melvin gets 3-year contract to manage Padres
- Sudan tribal protesters lift port blockade, week after coup
- Bologna beats last-place Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A
- SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut 'minor medical issue'
- Celta ends Rayo's winning streak at home in Spanish league
- Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life
- Buccaneers looking to rest, recuperate during bye week
- Vikes star DE Hunter done for year with torn pectoral muscle
- Canadian snowbirds head south as US land borders reopen
- Rangers agree with Norris winner Fox on 7-year extension
- Hawaii holds on to virus restrictions even as cases plummet
- Browns tackle Conklin out 'multiple weeks' with elbow injury
- Browns struggling, searching with offense stuck in neutral
- Media makes fresh plea for access to ex-cop Potter's trial
- Union seeks Biden admin's help in Charleston port dispute
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Running the ball is a winning formula for the Eagles
- Police: Chicago-area Halloween party shooting gang-related
- Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Heat lose Strus to sprained knee, but nothing more severe
- Thorns appoint former goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc as GM
- In-flight Autopilot Systems Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Transportation and Security System Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Facebook cancels 937 accounts linked to Nicaragua government
- Close win a good sign for Patriots team now back at .500
- Relays Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Packer Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Louisville CB Clark to miss rest of season with knee injury
- Offshore Lubricants Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Astros' Baker appreciates bench; Bregman to stay in 7-spot
- Winless Lions go into bye with fans staying away from games
- Veteran jockey Miguel Mena, 34, dies in pedestrian accident
- CO2 EOR Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- World Series TV viewers for Braves-Astros up 37% for Game 3
- GaN Industrial Devices Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Rubio takes Big Business to task a year before election
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Smith does his job and Seattle now waits for Wilson's return
- Panel OKs payment in Univ. of Iowa women's swimming suit
- FIFA wraps second set of visits to potential World Cup hosts
- Flow Meters Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Judge starts Rittenhouse trial with trivia and lectures
- Judge: No new trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed
- Power Bank Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Bills' cup half full after 2nd-half eruption against Miami
- Bengals' momentum halted ahead of matchup with Browns
- FirstEnergy agrees to $306M refund to Ohio customers
- Penoxsulam Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Jimenez inspires Wolves to narrow win over Everton in EPL
- Giants put Coughlin on IR, bring back Robinson from PUP list
- Thermic Fluids Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Antimicrobial Coatings Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Herbert, Chargers look to rebound after 2 straight defeats
- Rear Axle Commodity Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Supreme Court questions controversial Texas abortion law
- Rangers hire Ecker as bench coach and offensive coordinator
- Vehicle Cameras Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Garoppolo, 49ers get offense clicking to silence critics
- Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Chargers announce plans to build new complex in El Segundo
- Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- France offers reprieve in post-Brexit fishing fight with UK
- Oil & Gas Data Management Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Consumer Products and Retail Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Internet of Things Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- 'Rust' assistant director hopes for film industry changes
- Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine
- Intelligent Building Management Systems Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Saints' running game, defense could aid QB transition
- Green: Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'progressing pretty well'
- Murray blows seven match points in losing Paris opener
- Arizona Senate chief who led election audit retiring in 2023
- Mobile Advertising Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Ex-Army vet sentenced for Southern California bomb plot
- Premium Messaging Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Mississippi blues promoter and raconteur Bill Luckett dies
- Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- After 4 straight wins, hungry Rams add Von Miller to defense
- Mortuary Equipment Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Miller bids final farewell to Broncos before heading to Rams
- Defending champ France loses at BJK Cup finals, Spain wins
- Small Animal Imaging Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Knicks Go is early 5-2 favorite for Breeders' Cup Classic
- Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Blackhawks F Patrick Kane leaves NHL's COVID-19 protocol
- Singapore Environment Council and Equinix’s Reverse Vending Machine pilot in polytechnics highlights Public-Private-People Partnerships as the way forward in driving recycling efforts
- Medical Transcription Services Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Jury is selected for Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial over shootings at racial-justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin
- Court revives lawsuit filed over Texas journalist's arrest
- EXPLAINER: What election outcome means for new Japan PM
- California man gets prison for fatally torturing puppy
- Cousins, Vikings offense leaving far too many tries short
- Von Miller leaves snowy Denver behind for Rams, sunshine
- ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
- Argentine Standings
- Argentine Results
- Celebrating 75: NBA marks anniversary with New York-Toronto
- Mexican officers fire on pickup carrying migrants, killing 1
- Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
- California man charged in alleged flight attendant assault
- Haitian revelers honor the dead in Vodou festival
- Tight Virginia race becomes referendum on Biden presidency
- Namiton Launches the First Special Water Purifier with Hollow-Fiber Nanofiltration Membrane - Pushing the Envelope with Membrane Technology Innovation from Singapore
- Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- NHL defends disciplinary decisions in Blackhawks scandal
- Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Array Instruments Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Medical Disposables Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
- Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Wall Street hits records as Tesla surges; focus on Fed meeting
- Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Ecosystem Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Sports Nutrition Products Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Condiment Sauces Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Commercial (Conventional and Biotech Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- AP source: Mets fire acting GM Scott after DUI leave
- Industrial Floor Scrubber Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- With pitchers fried, Braves' Fried tries to win World Series
- Ravens LB Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet in Cleveland
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Biomass Power Generation Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Latin America Drilling Fluids Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Proximity and Displacement Sensor Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Every sixth Malaysian came across Forex before, and they are likely to become regular traders, OctaFX reports
- GBS named the "Best Market Entry Advisory Firm, Vietnam 2021"
- Illinois governor calls gun violence a public health crisis
- Bead Products Market report (2021): Size, Key Players, Application, Type, End-user, Forecast to 2031
- Home Appliance (Wet and Cold) Market report (2021): Global Analysis, Key Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Pacers snap 4-game losing streak, rout Spurs 131-118
- Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead
- Texas governor adopts lawmaker's probe of books in schools
- National Palace Museum in central Taiwan to host largest outdoor party of year
- 72 countries celebrated the World Business Angel Investors Week
- Vasilevskiy, Cirelli help Lightning end Capitals' streak
- Cavaliers hold off Hornets' 4th-quarter rally, win 113-110
- KMT politicians cosplay as 'Squid Game' characters ahead of four referendums
- DeRozan scores 37 as Bulls beat Celtics 128-114 to reach 6-1
- Seth Curry's 23 helps short-handed 76ers over Trail Blazers
- EMI Shielding Market report (2021): Competitive Landscape and its Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031
- Green & Bio-based Solvents Market report (2021): Demand, Dynamics, Market Trends, Applications Analysis and 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
- Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market report (2021): Along With The Industry Growth Factors,CAGR, Trends And Foresight Upto 2031
- Adhesives and Tapes Market report (2021): Drivers, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031
- Japan to shorten quarantine for inbound business travellers - media
- Natural Oil Polyol Market report (2021): Trends, Market Research Analysis, and Projections For 2021-2031
- Melamine Formaldehyde Market report (2021): Perspective with Study of Key Market Players & Revenue to Steady Growth Forecast To 2031
- Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDF) and Pharma Excipients Market report (2021): In-Depth Analysis of Production Demand Market, and Consumption Growth Ratio by 2031
- Asian shares mixed as investors await central bank moves
- Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market report (2021): to Expand Market at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years
- Superconducting Materials Market report (2021): Overall Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region, and Forecast To 2031
- Young, Capela help Hawks end Wizards' 3-game winning streak
- Taiwan weighing points-based entry for migrant workers starting this month
- Electronic Chemicals Market report (2021): Market Constraints, Industry Insights, and Market Demand 2021
- Anunoby has career-best 36, Raptors beat Knicks 113-104
- Judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit by governments in California
- Jury selected for Missouri man in Chinese wife's death
- Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University
- Taiwan’s Medigen teaming up with Vaxess on COVID vaccine patch
- Taiwan's submarine project reaches new milestone
- Kane gets hat trick as Blackhawks beat Senators for 1st win
- Today in History
- Anthony's 31 leads Magic to 115-97 win against Timberwolves
- Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire
- Morant scores 26 to lead Grizzlies past Nuggets 106-97
- Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Seattle 1
- TSMC founder Morris Chang tapped to represent Taiwan at virtual APEC summit
- California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit
- Mexican villages try to preserve authentic Day of the Dead
- Georgia official: Trump call to 'find' votes was a threat
- Lightning win 3-2, ending Capitals' 8-game point streak
- Defense minister acknowledges 40 Taiwan marines training in Guam
- Judge says Kobe's widow won't have to undergo mental exam
- The Latest: Japan PM promises strong push for emission cuts
- Morris returns, but Sounders held to 1-1 draw with Galaxy
- ERA and CGS-CIMB Securities Sign MOU to Promote Financial Literacy and Empowerment
- Australia recognizes vaccines from India and China but not Taiwan’s Medigen
- Taiwan’s Gogoro and Gojek to test electric scooter pilot program in Indonesia
- D-backs hire former Rangers manager Banister as bench coach
- US Coast Guard one of most effective forces for safeguarding Taiwan: Experts
- Raptors top Knicks in 75th anniversary of NBA's first game
- ByteDance to reorganize, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok - memo
- EXPLAINER: Why Saudi Arabia is upset, lashing out at Lebanon
- Taiwanese American could be Boston's 1st female, non-white mayor
- Drug companies win in California opioid crisis lawsuit
- Verry Elleegant beats Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup
- COVID: India opens for international travel — what happens next?
- India in talks with TSMC on mega multibillion dollar investment plan
- Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
- AIA Better Lives Fund launches with a pledge to build a healthier future for Singapore
- Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Kraken 5-2
- Taiwan seeks platform to discuss vaccine certification with Japan
- Makeup makes comeback in Mideast market as pandemic eases
- Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases
- Vienna honors victims of terror attack 1 year later
- CFP rankings set scope of race, show benefits of expansion
- The New Orleans Saints are Tom Brady's new kryptonite
- George scores 32, Clippers rally late in 4th to beat Thunder
- Afghanistan: What is the Taliban's religious ideology?
- Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024
- Well-rounded child: Chinese parents strap helmets on babies to reshape their heads
- Late innings = late nights as World Series games lengthen
- Lack of Time Found To Be the Main Roadblock in Employee Upskilling
- Higher education leaders discuss building resilient universities in Asia at QS APPLE Conference
- Ethiopia tried to limit rare UN report on Tigray war abuses
- Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
- Belize embassy in Taiwan declares November 'Belizean Cuisine Month'
- Taiwan study finds good immune response mixing AZ and Moderna jabs
- Report finds 87% of young Chinese in debt
- Yahoo pulls out of China over 'challenging' environment
- Poll says 65% of Taiwanese expect US will help against Chinese attack
- Okta Advances Customer Identity with Auth0 and New Okta Features
- Taiwan to woo backers at APEC for bid to join Pacific trade pact
- Taiwan charms Hungary with Tainan's gastronomic appeal
- Taiwan reports 1st mixed Sinovac, Sinopharm breakthrough case
- Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally voters
- Japan's foreign minister Motegi to take key ruling party post
- Appier COO Winnie Lee debuts on Forbes Asia Power BusinessWomen list
- China urges families to keep stocks of daily necessities ahead of winter
- Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh
- Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh
- Letter to Editor: Taiwan's urgent need for nuclear weapons
- Far Eastern Group interested in taking over Carrefour Taiwan
- Malaysia Healthcare Gears for Industry Resilience with insigHT2021
- GOP push to politicize school board races gets election test
- Taiwan’s NTNU teams up with UCLA on Mandarin and English education
- Taiwan Army to transfer older vehicles to reserve forces
- Justin Sun Plans to Set up a Fund Worth over $1.1Billion to Catalyze TRON Ecosystem's Growth
- Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2021 Commences
- German MECOTEC Group delivers 8 containers for deep-freeze storage of Covid-Vaccines
- Temperatures could drop to 14 degrees in Taiwan on Nov. 8
- Since China is no-show at COP26, Taiwan should be let in: Lawmaker
- Kenya reopens case on woman allegedly killed by UK soldier
- Bomb targeting security forces wounds 13 in Pakistan
- Yahoo says it will pull out of China amid "challenging business and legal environment", ending services from Nov. 1
- Rights groups decry conviction of autistic Cambodian teen
- Lebanon's oldest English-language daily folds amid crisis
- Millennial Money: What happens to your crypto if you die?
- Yahoo pulls out of China
- 6 people abducted from university in Nigeria’s capital
- Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows
- Official: 5 killed when cargo plane crashes in South Sudan
- 'Ordinary people suffer most': China farms face climate woes
- Faith groups increasingly join fight against climate change
- Romania: PM-designate gives up mandate to form government
- A day late, Israeli minister in wheelchair can access COP26
- World’s biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue
- Antonio Conte back in Premier League as Tottenham manager
- Tesla software recall may head off fight with US regulators
- Mayoral races stay focused on police practices, rising crime
- Taiwan to boost reserve training amid China tension
- China, Russia revive push to lift U.N. sanctions on North Korea
- Palestinian families reject offer that would have delayed their eviction by settlers from tense Jerusalem neighborhood
- Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility
- Hotels rethink the concierge: From selfies to sustainability
- Hard-hit Russia sets another daily record for COVID deaths
- American Music Awards get Cardi B to host the show this year
- Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader
- "Major cities really matter": Mayors demand climate action
- Global Forecast-Asia
- China accuses US of 'lack of transparency' over sub accident
- BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance
- Cara Black leads fan vote for Tennis Hall of Fame
- Asian Development Banks gets $665M for climate projects
- Governors and more: What to watch in Tuesday's elections
- Tribunal probing journalist slayings opens in The Hague
- BP warns of 'tight' gas market ahead as profits surge
- South Africa bowls out Bangladesh for 84, wins by 6 wickets
- Pregnant woman's death puts spotlight on Polish abortion law
- Strong field as PGA Tour goes from seaside course to another
- Swiss prosecutors indict former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini on fraud charges
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NFL Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions
- German charged with membership in foreign terror groups
- WTA Race Standings
- Yahoo pulls out of China, citing 'challenging' environment
- Amid US sanctions, Huawei highlights uses for 5G technology
- Germany: Merkel's party to choose new leader by late January
- WTA Rankings
- Sheriff: Colorado parents, 2 children dead in murder-suicide
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- European Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Column: Norman conquest long on promise, short on details
- EXPLAINER: Why Arbery slaying video will be 'star witness'
- Judge freezes assets of prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh after lawsuits say he might be hiding millions
- Australia, Russia win their BJK Cup finals openers
- Opening statements underway at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial over Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings
- Aimee Mann turns the novel 'Girl, Interrupted' into songs
- Puerto Rico police arrest 800 suspects, solve 43 killings
- AP source: Panthers signing QB Josh Love to practice squad
- Dutch health body urges booster shots for those 60 and over
- Sharafuddin replaces retired Asghar in Afghanistan T20 squad
- US to play exhibition against Bosnia on Dec 18 in California
- Indonesia deports Chicago woman who helped kill mother
- Banana farmers lose livelihoods as lava devours La Palma
- Bayern coach Nagelsmann back after 4 games out with virus
- Florida teacher won't face charges for showing R-rated film
- Seattle elections pit leftist candidates against moderates
- City to pay $3.6M to 7 alleging sex abuse in youth program
- IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded
- Indians begin removing scripted name from stadium scoreboard
- Palestinians reject offer to delay their Jerusalem eviction
- US-Apple-Apps-Top-10
- The top Apple-Movies-Top-10
- Images suggest LA jetpack sightings may have been balloons
- Auger-Aliassime stays in running for place at ATP Finals
- Judge releases names of jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial
- The Latest: Braves' Ehire Adrianza on paternity list
- Pfizer tops Q3 forecasts as total COVID vaccine sales soar
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Russian security chief meets with CIA director in Moscow
- Ethiopia’s government declares a state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital
- Autonomous vehicle maker Nuro secures $600M for expansion
- After California oil spill, environmentalists plan to sue US
- Márquez to miss MotoGP after fall in off-road training
- Judge freezes Alex Murdaugh's money as lawsuits grow
- College cancels Meacham talk over Planned Parenthood ties
- Messi to miss PSG's match at Leipzig in Champions League
- Biden climate efforts abroad shadowed by troubles at home
- Collapsed Nigerian building had permit for 15 floors, not 21
- US envoy urges Sudan general to restore civilian-led govt
- Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying'
- US to cut Ethiopia from trade program over rights abuses
- Suspects in Paris attacks on stand after victims' testimony
- U of Florida's academic freedom reviewed over testimony ban
- Tupac Shakur's life, legacy to be subject of massive exhibit
- Memorable year for Willie Mack III ends with trip to Mexico
- Sepp Blatter, Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland
- US says oil, gas sales damage climate — but won't stop them
- Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
- French trawler owners still in dark over UK-French fishing
- White House rolls out new plan to combat gun suicides in US
- Tight Virginia governor's race tests Biden's strength
- Facebook says it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete faceprints of more than 1 billion people
- COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for children in US later this week
- International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions
- ATP Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- Amid officiating changes, free throws down for some stars
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Central African Republic guards wound 10 UN peacekeepers
- Giant 'corpse plant' draws crowds in Southern California
- Ohio, Florida voters cast ballots in 3 congressional races
- Steelers trade veteran LB Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 pick
- US files antitrust suit to stop major book publisher merger
- S. Carolina governor: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees
- Tesla falls on Musk tweet saying Hertz deal not signed yet
- Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions
- Romania, Bulgaria hit pandemic death highs amid vaccines lag
- Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Bahrain urges its citizens to leave Lebanon as crisis grows
- Titans sign Adrian Peterson to help replace Derrick Henry
- Huma Abedin, loyal aide and betrayed wife, picks up the mic
- Police say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery vehicle crash that left a woman dead.
- Roma punished for racist, insulting chants at Kessié, Zlatan
- CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?
- Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith
- Huma Abedin, loyal aide and betrayed wife, picks up the mic
- Greece toughens restrictions on unvaccinated as cases spike
- AP source: Ga Southern nearing deal to hire Helton as coach
- EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?
- Arab world's legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88
- Review: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats reach heights
- Minneapolis voters weigh fate of police after George Floyd
- The Latest: DiCaprio brings star power to UN climate summit
- Pakistan beats Namibia, advances to T20 World Cup semifinals
- 'Heartbreaking' Madagascar is wake-up call to climate crisis
- Prosecutor says Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed
- Police: Raiders' Ruggs to face DUI case in Vegas fatal crash
- AP source: New autopsy rejects theory that car crash killed Ronald Greene, a Black man beaten by Louisiana State Police
- Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
- AP: New autopsy rejects crash theory in Ronald Greene death
- Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of Fed, jobs news
- Key witness against Colombian cop behind DEA leaks sentenced
- Giving to top charities rose 3.7% in 2020, driven by wealthy
- China envoy defends emissions, criticizes US under Trump
- Tensions up, Dems try to lower drug prices, wrap Biden bill