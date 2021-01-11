英文新聞列表 English News List
- Beauty Tools Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Drivers, Constraints, and Forecasts for 2031
- Mel Brooks plans sequel to 'History of the World, Part 1'
- Hezbollah leader declares his group has 100,000 fighters
- Trump files lawsuit to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee, challenging Biden decision
- Automotive Door Seals Market 2021 Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Geographical Regions to 2031
- Asset Reliability Software Market In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Industry Trends Adopted by the Competitors | (2022-2031)
- Argon Market 2021 Growth Factors, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends 2031
- Promoted Venezia beats Fiorentina 1-0 for first home win
- Ink Box Market Report: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development 2022-2031
- Browns looking pretty average as injuries, losses mount
- Home Theatre Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key player Analysis and Opportunity by 2031
- 2D Materials Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2031
- Heterogeneous Network Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast To 2031
- GNSS IC Market Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast To 2031
- Emergency Light Stick Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity by 2031
- Digital Dentistry Devices Market Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2031
- Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda
- WR Ridley back with Falcons, McGary to COVID-19 reserve list
- Microsoft says it warned Bill Gates about flirting in 2008
- Global Craniotomy Equipment Package Market Prominent Players Update and Revenue Assumption to 2031
- LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam
- Global Automotive Retractable Towbar Market Growing Rapidly with Trends Evaluation to 2031
- Global Airport Full Body Scanners Market Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through Swot Analysis 2022-2031
- Global Craniomaxillofacial Plate and Installation Tools Market Advancements Expected To Boost Revenue Growth 2022-2031
- Global Cloud-based Training Software Market Growing Rapidly with Revenue Assumption to 2031
- Espanyol beats Cádiz 2-0 to keep momentum in Spanish league
- Global Copper Graphite Brushes Market Perceives a Fortifying Growth by 2031
- Global Acrylic Elastomeric Coating Market : Segments Worth Observing Aiding Growth Factors (2022-2031)
- Global Flaked Cereals Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2022-2031
- Ravens looked good in every phase in rout of Chargers
- Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market Observe Potential Impact of COVID-19, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth To 2031
- Global Customized Premixes Market Evaluation of Industry Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast To 2031
- North Korea test-fires ballistic missile off east coast
- Treasury says it needs to modernize its economic sanctions
- Foot Orthotics Insoles Market | Demand Analysis Based on Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2031
- Industrial Welding Robots Market | Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis Focus on Business Enhancement Strategies, Financial Gain till 2031
- Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges
- Industrial WLAN Market | Detailed Analysis Based on Leading Key Players and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2031
- Inflatable Toys Market | Regional Analysis Focus on Business Economy With Innovative Growth Forecast 2021 to 2031
- Jaw Crushers Market | New Innovations Analysis Focus on Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2031
- Iran: US should lift sanctions to prove it wants talks
- Insulin Pumps Market | Growth Opportunities Analysis Based on Development, Growth, Key Factors And Forecast to 2031
- Fiber Glass Mesh Market | Driving Forces Analysis Focus on Future Opportunities on Demand by 2031
- Internal Nasal Dilators Market | Share Analysis Based on Research Technology and Precise Outlook 2021 to 2031
- 2 men arrested in drive-by that killed 13-year-old
- High-grade Fused Quartz Market | Recent Trends Analysis Focus on Technological Innovations, Key Developments, And Future Strategies
- Injectable Drugs Market | Developments Analysis Based on Technological Growth and Scope 2021 to 2031
- Hernández shows up in court, receives voluntary prison order
- Nevada governor suffers minor injuries in weekend car crash
- Denver's pricey secondary looks like a waste of money so far
- Contract talks resume between Deere and its striking workers
- Trump questioned in lawsuit over 2015 protester crackdown
- No. 23 Pitt eyeing lengthy stay in polls as Clemson looms
- Vunipolas among big names missing for England rugby tests
- Business Highlights: Battery plants, Facebook hires
- Top German tabloid editor ousted over misconduct claims
- Raiders' offense thrives in 1st game without Gruden
- The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
- Florida school massacre families settle suit with district
- Vieira's return nearly haunts Arsenal in draw with Palace
- Biden: Teachers 'most consequential' people after parents
- NBA preview: Silver says he hopes Irving gets vaccinated
- Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage
- Packers taking early command of NFC North race again
- Cardinals brush COVID-19 issues aside, keep winning games
- Wine Market Research Study, Future Prospects and Growth Drivers to 2030| Constellation BrandsInc, & J. Gallo WineryInc
- Anti-Shock Trousers Market 2021 (New Release) Research Trend, Industry Chain Structure| Oscar Boscarol Srl, CIR Medical
- Carter Hawkins joins Chicago Cubs as new general manager
- Atypical antipsychotic drugs Market 2021 Booming Across the Globe by Share, Key Segments| GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson and Johnson
- Cheese Market 2021 (Huge Demand PDF) Overview, Top Players, Segmentation Study| Arla Foods Limited, Bongrain AG
- Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market 2021 (Latest PDF) Extensive Research Methodology, Key Insights| Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Earphones and headphones Market 2021 (Fresh PDF) Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players| Beats Electronics LLC, Bose Corporation
- Freeze-drying Equipment Market 2021 (Future Trends PDF) Scope Competitive Scenario| Telstar S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Optical Films Market 2021 Industry Growth Analysis by Leading Players, Segments| Nitto Optical Co Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd
- Lakers claim Avery Bradley, who opted out before title win
- Organic Oats Market 2021 Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Manufacturers Study| Grain MillersInc, The Hain Celestial GroupInc
- Campbell tries to calmly assess his 0-6 Detroit Lions
- Plant Growth Regulators Market (New Release) Predicted to Hold a Huge Impact on Sales in 2021 – Nufarm Limited, The DOW Chemical Company
- Rivera: No plan to replace Heinicke with Allen as WFT QB
- AP Source: EPL block on club sponsor deals linked to owners
- Strikers protest Haiti's lack of security after kidnappings
- Small Drones Market 2021 Key Regions, Major Manufacturers Performance| 3D Robotics Inc, BAE SystemsInc
- Precious Metal Catalysts Market [Trending 2021] Opportunity Assessment, Key Factors and Challenges| BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG
- NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for COVID violations
- Cider Market To Be Driven By Size, Share In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2030| Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, Asahi Premium Beverages Pty Ltd.
- Electric Water Heater Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Factors| Rheem Manufacturing Co, Siemens AG
- Green Tea Market 2021 Comprehensive Research Methodology, Regional Study| AriZona Beverage Company LLC, Amorepacific Corporation
- Irrigation Controllers Market 2021 Vital Drivers, Research Objectives, Future Aspects| Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company
- Photographic Chemicals Market [Trending PDF] 2021: Big Things Are Happening In This Industry| Sinex Systems Private Limited, Solutek Corporation
- Rain Boots Market 2021 Analysis, Key Companies, New Technology, Demand| Hunter Boot Limited, Aigle SA
- Socks Market (Latest Report) Business Planning, Innovation To See Latest Growth| Adidas AG, Nike Inc
- Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death
- Solar Water Heater Market Based on Latest Study of Potential Growth Challenges| SunTank, O. Smith India Water Products Pvt Ltd
- Thermoformed Plastics Market (Updated Report): A Study Combine With Challenges and Opportunities| Anchor Packaging Inc, Pactiv LLC
- Biopsy Forceps Market Growing Prevalence of COVID-19 to Have Remarkable Impact on Advancement| Integer Holdings Corporation, Medtronic Plc.
- Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Reviewed in Latest Study Report 2021 With Forecast Estimation 2030| Delivery Hero Holding GmbH, Foodpanda GmbH
- Hybrid Fiber Optic Connector Market Strapping Growth Analysis Based on Future Opportunities by 2030| Amphenol Corporation, Diamond SA
- Giants plan to exercise Posey's $22M option if he will play
- Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Treatment Market Major Competitor and Strategies Analysis| Labotect GmbH, Fernandez Hospital
- Oatmeal Market Covering Prime Factors With COVID-19 Impact Analysis| The Quaker Oats Company Inc, Nature’s Path Foods Inc
- Organic Baby Formula Market Competitive Landscape, Traders, Key Buyers, Forecasts 2021-2030| Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A.
- Photoresist Chemicals Market 2021 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges| Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co Ltd, JSR Corporation
- Targeting Pods Market Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2030)| Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aselsan A.S
- Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Share 2021 Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Competitive Landscape 2030| Agrium Inc, Israel Chemical Ltd.
- Strong earthquake hits the eastern Mediterranean
- Marla Messing named interim CEO of the NWSL
- KVB Global Capital connects with Xero to empower SMEs on cross-border settlements
- White House: No basis for Steve Bannon to avoid testifying on Jan. 6 riot; Trump privilege claim 'not justified'
- Titans' Amani Hooker set to play; Milano active for Bills
- Scans come back clear on neck of Seattle's Darrell Taylor
- Despite big win, McVay wants faster starts from Rams offense
- Prescott says calf injury not an issue as Cowboys enter bye
- US envoy for Afghanistan steps down after withdrawal
- Seahawks believe rally at Steelers is sign of a turnaround
- ESPN announcer Dick Vitale discloses lymphoma diagnosis
- Harris argues for Biden climate agenda at sinking Lake Mead
- Bucks sign guard Grayson Allen to multiyear extension
- Two Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- QAnon figure says he's running for congress to fix elections
- Chargers go into bye week on down note after loss to Ravens
- 6 people, including 1 American, slain at ranch in Costa Rica
- LEADING OFF: Dodgers seek NLCS rally as series shifts to LA
- Chicago police lag in reporting vaccine status in city fight
- Police: 3rd man wanted in Alabama HS football game shooting
- EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic 'forever chemicals'
- Turkey summons 10 envoys over calls for Kavala's release
- EU commissioner on climate action: 'Leave no one behind'
- California congressional race could help tilt House control
- Data shows ship crossed over oil pipeline that ruptured
- AP source: Washington State has fired football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing state's vaccination mandate
- Mexican president promises to help US in climate push
- Polish PM faces EU questions over controversial court ruling
- 6 people, including 1 American, slain at ranch in Costa Rica
- Oregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard
- Central African Republic leader: Cease-fire aims for peace
- Bourbon producer signals intent to hire replacement workers
- Hawks agree to 4-year, $65M extension with Kevin Huerter
- Who will get Powell Jobs' $3.5B gift for climate work?
- Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye
- South Korea's military says North Korea fires projectile to sea
- Create impactful presentations using all-new Add-on for Google Slides
- U.S. concerned by possible Chinese, Russian uses of hypersonic weapons
- Down 2-0, Dodgers have Braves where they want them at home
- DC suspends most of its Metro trains over safety issue
- Spain: Oil poisoning survivors threaten suicide at El Prado protest
- Schwarber slam gives Red Sox big lead in Game 3 of ALCS
- Activist Shawn Lang, former leader at AIDS Connecticut, dies
- Small, Bit-and-Piece Cyber Attacks increase 233% in 2021, According to Nexusguard
- Ensign InfoSecurity Collaborates with Intel 471 to Strengthen Cyber Threat Intelligence Capabilities for Enterprises in South Korea
- Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say
- ACLU demands reform after Black girl arrested in Hawaii
- Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress
- Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
- Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan carted off field with injury
- Mexico City brings charges against 10 in subway collapse
- Flyers spoil Hakstol's return in 6-1 win over Kraken
- Exposed: How big farm lobbies undermine EU's green agriculture plan
- Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq
- Video shows explosive rockfall strike motorcycles in eastern Taiwan
- Taiwan must pursue risk management to overcome future challenges
- Ecuador's president decrees state of emergency over crime
- Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing vaccine
- UN investigator: Gender equality in free speech is far off
- Texas Legislature approves new congressional district maps that bolster GOP, despite demographic shifts
- Acer's India, Taiwan servers hacked by same group in less than 1 week
- Taiwan High Speed Rail resumes non-reserved seating
- Gonzaga is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25; UCLA, Kansas next
- Asian stocks higher as investors watch corporate earnings
- Commemorate the 200th Anniversary of Napoleon's Death – Exceptional Napoleonic Items at Auction on 27th October
- Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
- Panarin, Shesterkin lead Rangers over Maple Leafs 2-1 in OT
- Titans stop Allen on 4th down, hang on to beat Bills 34-31
- Bangladesh: Hindus targeted by violence demand better legal protection
- North Korean defectors struggle adapting to life in the South
- LEADING OFF: Dodgers seek NLCS rally as series shifts to LA
- DFA Awards 2021 Winners Announcement
- Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
- Allen, Bills come up short as Buffalo coach goes for win
- New Zealand hits virus high, pushes vaccination as way out
- Opinion: NATO-Russia rift is next level in Putin's escalation
- Drysdale scores in OT, leading Ducks past Flames 3-2
- Astros scramble after pitchers pounded for 25 runs by Boston
- 'Squid Game' too dark for China? Cultural values justification exposes Chinese platform’s hypocrisy
- Australia PM: Technology best way to achieve climate target
- Kyrou, Kostin score 2 apiece in 2nd as Blues top Coyotes 7-4
- Flyers rout Kraken 6-1, spoil Hakstol's return to Philly
- Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case in New Taipei
- Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu announces trip to Europe
- Taiwan premier hints at pay raise for government employees
- The economy on the brink, Taliban rely on former technocrats
- NBA 2021-22: 10 things to follow throughout the season
- Fill-ins lead first-place, unrattled Cards & Raiders to wins
- Staying a Sixer: Simmons' fate looms large in Philadelphia
- Dining service at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport partially reopens
- Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish Mediterranean coast
- Baber to coach Fiji 15s on northern hemisphere tour
- Envoy to Italy says Taiwan will never willingly be annexed by China
- Ryanair hub Frankfurt-Hahn Airport files for bankruptcy
- Taiwan emphasizes diversity at Frankfurt Book Fair
- UK-Taiwan trade meeting focuses on cooperation in energy and technology
- Taiwan female mountaineer successfully reaches third highest peak in the world
- Defense Ministry says Taiwan closely observing China's military development
- Chinese users have mixed feelings about LinkedIn departure
- Popularity rankings of local officials reshuffled in Taiwan opinion poll
- Chinese-North Korean defectors face hardship in South Korea
- China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait
- GLOBAL ECONOMY China's economic wobbles cast long shadow for Asia
- N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says
- Fred Goodall, umpire in stormy WIndies series, dead at 83
- Taiwan to continue with judicial reform after positive IMD ranking
- Singapore automotive solutions experts Appvantage launch digital solution to revolutionise car loan applications
- DFA Design for Asia Awards 2021 Winners Announcement
- In Ghana, Rastafarian high schooler fights to keep his hair
- Climate report: Africa's rare glaciers soon to disappear
- Kepu set to prop up Super Rugby newcomers Moana Pasifika
- German experts, politicians call on new government to support Taiwan
- Poland doubles troop contingent on border with Belarus
- Improve your home and indoor air quality this autumn: Dyson delivers scientific proof of a deep clean with laser detect technology that shows hidden dust that can cause allergies
- Taiwan CECC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
- Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP
- Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP
- Taipei’s scheme to introduce timers on playground swings flops
- MTV: Europe Music Awards to counter Hungary's anti-gay laws
- Latvia to impose nearly monthlong lockdown as COVID spreads
- Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
- Bus runs over and kills scooter deliveryman in New Taipei
- China says moon rocks offer new clues to volcanic activity
- Taiwan military will set up P4 lab to prevent new virus outbreaks
- Aging UK soldier dies while on trial for Troubles shooting
- Madrid forward Benzema on trial in France for blackmail
- Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
- Millennial Money: Experts expect 5 things this Black Friday
- Pakistan's military: Navy blocked Indian sub from its waters
- Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust Operational Statistics for the First Quarter of the Financial Year 2021/22
- Cheng & Cheng Taxation Reveals How Hong Kong Can Help Avoid Double Taxation in Cross-Border Business
- Turkey summons 10 diplomats over call for activist's release
- Man dies after falling from hot air balloon ride in Israel
- Utah lab to analyze DNA evidence from Atlanta child murders
- EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot
- Germany: Three probed over deadly Leverkusen chemical blast
- Motorcyclist dies, hit by a trooper and run over by a truck
- With dueling downgrades, NATO-Russia diplomacy is at a new low
- Artist recruits 300 for nude photo near Dead Sea in Israel
- Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment
- Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
- In Cuba, divisions over law to allow same-sex marriage
- Ev Dynamics Delivers Over 70 Electric Minibuses to the Philippines
- UN: 10,000 children killed or maimed during Yemen's long war
- Mali asks Islamic High Council to dialogue with al-Qaida
- Lawyer who represented George Zimmerman arrested in Florida
- Spain makes it easier for young migrants to legalize status
- Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union
- Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
- Three charged with murder of Alabama teen playing in bedroom
- WHO-led program aims to buy antiviral COVID-19 pills for $10
- Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. Enters into NDA With Large US Fleet Operator
- Alabama veterans board wants inquiry into chemical exposure
- Solskjaer back under pressure, set to shake up Man United
- Colin Powell: A trailblazing legacy, blotted by Iraq war
- Dutch prosecutors place Eritrean on most wanted list
- Nobel-winning journalist Ressa: 'Tech tearing apart shared reality'
- US home construction declines 1.6% in September
- Back to gravity: Russians talk about world's 1st space movie
- EXPLAINER: Why some fear a 'Polexit' from European Union
- Grammys release inclusion requirement to ensure diverse show
- NEC Nijmegen's stadium closed pending stand collapse probe
- UK music streaming faces scrutiny from competition watchdog
- IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast
- Malta vows better journalist protections, reforms
- Car carrying migrants crashes in Greece; 1 dead, 9 injured
- Heavy rains trigger floods in northern India, killing 22
- Spanish court throws out lawsuit against US treasure hunters
- Nearly 100 women sworn in as judges in Egypt judicial body
- US defense chief says Russia is an 'obstacle to peace'
- District attorneys refuse to prosecute some GOP-led laws
- Portugal honors diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis
- UK terror-prevention program questioned after lawmaker slain
- Megahit "Squid Game" puts focus squarely on Netflix's overseas growth
- EU top official clashes with Polish PM over rule of law
- J&J hikes 2021 profit forecast, COVID-19 vaccine sales grow
- Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches
- BlackRock backs new hub for company climate data
- UK courts green investment to fuel carbon-cutting plans
- Agent: Georgia deputies unjustified in stopping man who died
- UN atomic agency head to visit Iran as nuke talks uncertain
- Japan's PM interrupts campaign as N Korea test-fires missile
- 2 teachers face charges from entering wrong home, shooting
- About a third of Premier League players not fully vaccinated
- France returns marble angels stolen from Italy church in '89
- Man accused of killing Florida officer held without bond
- Pulisic yet to resume Chelsea training after injury setback
- UK faces calls for ‘Plan B’ with virus cases high and rising
- Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe
- US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots
- Column: Rory McIlroy rediscovers the art of winning
- South Carolina women ranked No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25; UConn, Stanford, Maryland and N.C. State round out top five
- As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in
- Colin Powell had mixed legacy among some African Americans
- Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians
- No. 14 Coastal Carolina eager to shine in national spotlight
- US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids
- Chief: Police fatally shot Florida teen pointing air rifle
- USOPC says it is trying to help Humphries' Olympic quest
- USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry
- Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx looks back at lean, driving years
- US defense secretary underlines support for Ukraine
- Romania hits record infections, deaths amid vaccination lag
- Column: No jab, no job: Rolovich gets pink-slipped at Wazzu
- Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery, cancels performances
- Austrian police find 2 dead men in minibus full of migrants
- Taliban promise cash, land, to families of suicide bombers
- Opening ceremony of 2026 Winter Paralympics moved to Verona
- UNC may keep affirmative action in admissions, judge says
- China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology
- Anatomy of a kidnapping: Haitian woman recounts abduction
- Ice-T remembers path not taken in memoir 'Split Decision'
- John McLaren, a caddie of 'extraordinary ability,' to retire
- Lapchick family felt backlash due to Knicks coach's views
- Injured Nuggets star Jamal Murray: 'I can't rush time'
- Young, Davis headline AP Midseason All-America Team
- The NBA at 75: From a very modest beginning, to a behemoth
- De Klerk, Kolbe out of Springboks' tour to Britain
- Navy report obtained by AP finds sweeping failures by commanders, crew in 2020 fire that destroyed warship
- Jumping onto trucks to get to Britain: A migrant's day
- German publisher Axel Springer completes Politico takeover
- New Mexico finishes tests of wells for Air Force chemicals
- New skyscraper lab will test elevators high above Atlanta
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Grand jury hearing testimony in death of Robert Durst's wife
- Authorities arrest Alabama man in Alaska after Jan. 6 riot
- Judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar case
- Boone returns on 3-year contract, Yankees demand success
- Washington sheriff charged over confrontation with Black man
- South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25
- Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem
- Woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth
- Steelers' Tomlin: little clarity on late review vs. Seattle
- Bulgaria makes virus pass mandatory for indoor venues
- Police shooting looms over Emanuel in confirmation battle
- Abandoned New Orleans wharf burns down; fireworks to blame?
- Chair of New York Democrats faces criticism over KKK remark
- SC attorney Alex Murdaugh denied bond on $3M theft charges
- P&G raising prices to offset higher commodity, freight costs
- Manatee deaths rise in Florida as pollutants kill seagrass
- Vulnerable nations lay out demands for climate talks
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Sloppy Bangladesh beats Oman by 26 runs in T20 World Cup
- Analysis: At midseason, No. 1 Georgia a rock amid the upsets
- COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine
- Oklahoma QB Williams among AP's Big 12 midseason honorees
- Browns' Mayfield expects to play again with shoulder injury
- 76ers boot Simmons from practice, suspend him for 1 game
- North Korea confirms 'submarine-launched ballistic missile' test
- MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival
- Manchester City routs Club Brugge 5-1 in Champions League
- Tucker, Michigan State among biggest surprises in Big Ten
- Halep beats Potapova in Kremlin Cup opener, Jabeur retires
- Maryland's Jeshaun Jones out for the season with leg injury
- Wizards give Gafford 3-year, $40.2M extension through 2026
- California police investigate after officer punches suspect
- Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota
- Watson, Cowan-Dickie to miss England's autumn rugby tests
- As deaths rise, Russian doctors despair at low vaccine rate
- Manpower, EverQuote fall; Johnson & Johnson, Travelers rise
- Jones out for the season as Terrapins try to regroup
- Mercury fined $10K for violating WNBA's media access rules
- Income test for Medicare dental under debate; gets pushback
- GOP firebrand Michele Fiore enters Nevada governor's race
- Ex-Mexican federal officer admits taking bribes from cartel
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- 'A dangerous time': Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides
- San Francisco announces cash rewards to collar auto burglars
- Browns star RB Chubb to miss second game with calf injury
- Whittingham among AP's Pac-12 award winners for 1st half
- Facebook paying fine to settle US suit on discrimination
- Federal grand jury indictment accuses US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska of lying to FBI
- Broncos expect Teddy Bridgewater to start despite sore foot
- Coastal Carolina looks to end road drought at App State
- CBS wins for first time this season, led by '60 Minutes'
- Thanks but no: UK queen turns down 'Oldie of the Year' title
- North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions
- Mississippi man pleads to federal charge of retaliation
- New evidence presented in Texas death row inmate's hearing
- Retired Rep. Bill Zeliff, who probed Waco siege, dies at 85
- Unbeaten in Serie A, AC Milan can’t win in Champions League
- Ravens put offensive tackle Stanley on injured reserve
- Coates heads 2 goals as Sporting Lisbon beats Besiktas 4-1
- White Cement Market Performance in Upcoming Years based on Market Share, Size, Supply Volume and Key Regions
- Agricultural Surfactants Market Trends, Analysis Research and Projections For 2021-2030
- Athletic Footwear Market Reviewed for 2021 with Industry Outlook to 2030
- Image Recognition Market Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario with Impact of Drivers and Challenges 2030
- IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Rise in Sustainability Around The World 2021 – 2030
- Liqueur Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecasted To 2030
- Liquid Applied Membranes Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2021
- Pigments Market 2021 | Research Sales, Supply and Demand Analysis
- Vehicle to Vehicle Communication Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2030: Market Analysis Report
- Whole Bean Coffee Market Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Forecast by 2030
- Window Films Market Overview, Growth Factors and Competitive Players till 2030
- Agricultural Fumigants Market Product Segment Forecast To 2021-2030
- Baby Monitor Market Opportunities, Future Guidelines, Value Chain Study Forecast upto 2030
- Infertility Treatment Market History and Forecast 2021-2030, By Companies, Key Regions
- Metal Stamping Market Product Overview, Growth Prospect and Future Scenario 2021-2030
- Milk Packaging Market | Strong Growth in 2021 Annual Results
- Powder Coatings Equipment Market 2021 Business Overview and Development Strategies by 2030
- Retail Automation Market Consumption Volume, Competitive Dynamics And Global Outlook 2030
- Sesame Oil Market Analysis and Future Strategies 2021 to 2030
- Waterproof Tapes Market Analysis By Top Industry Players, Trends And Forecast Upto 2030
- Business Highlights: Energy crunch, mainstream Bitcoin
- Civil rights attorney seeks charges over inmate's death
- Cowboys safety Kazee arrested on DWI charge in Dallas area
- Deblistering Machines Market Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region Forecast To 2030
- Automatic Clotting Timer Systems Market Status, Dynamic, Growth, Share And Foresight 2021-2030
- Ex-GOP senator leaving party, challenging Oklahoma governor
- Automotive Tinting Film Market Status, Key Trends and Foresight 2021-2030
- Beirut port blast judge still wants to question ex-ministers
- Concrete Floor Coatings Market Competitive Scenario, Drivers And Challenges Analysis Forecast 2030
- Fungicides Market Business Opportunities, Leading Players, Trends Outlook Up to 2030
- South African regulator rejects Russia's COVID-19 vaccine
- Quitting FIFA mulled in Europe to fight biennial World Cups
- Dominant Ajax beats Dortmund 4-0 in Champions League
- Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries
- United posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid
- Montana man charged with running over, killing girlfriend
- Slain woman's family sues apartment, claiming negligence
- Black Democratic chair gets lynching threat over Trump essay
- Inter gets 1st Champions League win, beats Sheriff 3-1
- Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
- New York City activists, residents awarded $1M prize
- Big Virginia abortion test: Can it energize Democratic base?
- Messi scores 2 goals to rescue PSG in 3-2 win over Leipzig
- Pats promote Bryant to active roster, place Winovich on IR
- Vaccines in sports at a glance
- Global Home Sewing Machines Market Comprehensive Analysis of Size and Development Trends(2022-2031)
- Global Digital Audio Workstation Market Show Startling Growth During Forecast Period 2022-2031
- Global All-Flash Array Market Business Growth Tactics and Technology Overview (2022-2031)
- Global Crocodile Bag Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2021 to 2031
- Global Conjugate Transformer Market Standardization, Challenges Research, Key Players and Forecast to 2031
- Global Automotive Piston Market 2021 Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast To 2031
- Global Meal Kit Service Market Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends to 2031
- Global Adventure Motorcycles Market Trends Evaluation and Revenue Assumption to 2031
- CNN's John King says he has MS, grateful for vaccinations
- Global Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Oven Market Growing Rapidly with Prominent Players Update(2022-2031)
- Global Diisopropyl Adipate Market Top Countries Data with Modern Trends to 2031
- Global Meat Slicers and Grinders Market Trends Evaluation and Prominent Players Update(2022-2031)
- Giants place Andrew Thomas, C.J. Board on IR
- US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID
- Prosecutors rest; Giuliani associate considers testifying
- Charcoal BBQ Market Analysis By Growth And Future Development by 2031
- Alabama only state to limit media to 1 witness at execution
- Car Cigarette Lighter Market Revenue, Breakdown And Improvement 2031
- Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Analysis By Supply Chain And Various Trends by 2031
- Coach for AAU basketball team founded by WNBA player charged
- Biodegradable Copolyesters Market Recent Activities and Forecast to 2031
- Biobanking Services Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2022-2031
- Automotive Head Gasket Market Breach Breakdown In Economies of Scale 2022-2031
- Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate Market Occupy by Economies of Scope Forecast to 2031
- Global Active IR Sensor Market Breach Largest Economies in The World 2021
- Colts put Campbell on injured reserve, release Eason
- Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Value Will Exhibit a Nominal Uptick in 2021
- Zirconium Carbonate Oxide Market Show Startling Growth During Forecast Period 2022-2031
- Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI
- Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi primed for Montreal return
- External Fixator Devices Market Company Usability Profiles, Competitive News Feed Analysis(2022-2031)
- Hi-Fi Speaker System Market Demand, Exclusive Profit, Rapid Growth and Strategic Trends(2022-2031)
- Hot Water Circulator Pump Market Cost Analysis, Latest Techniques, Future Demand and Business Strategies(2022-2031)
- Titans banged up, resilient, ready to build off 34-31 win
- IOT-Identity Access Management Market Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles and Sizing(2022-2031)
- Agency hears testimony on disputed section of $1B power line
- 4G LTE Market Product Performance, Inventive Trends and Technical Insights(2022-2031)
- Regenerated Lead Market Perceives a Fortifying Growth by 2031
- Use Ultra White Calendered Glass Market : Segments Worth Observing Aiding Growth Factors (2022-2031)
- High Temperature Heat Transfer Fluid Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2022-2031
- Washington St coach says focus remains on supporting players
- US high court won’t block vaccines for Maine health workers
- Messi, Salah score 2 each in Champions League goal rush
- Piece Aluminum Aerosol Can Market Observe Potential Impact of COVID-19, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth To 2031
- Drug suspect police linked to Breonna Taylor enters plea
- Bills take step back after being manhandled in Music City
- To jab or not to jab? Vaccinations still hot topic in sports
- 8 potential jurors advance in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial
- Vinícius double leads Real Madrid to 5-0 rout at Shakhtar
- FBI at Russian oligarch's homes for 'law enforcement' action
- Bears put Quinn on COVID-19 list with Brady, Bucs coming up
- Morgan says investment must coincide with World Cup plan
- Avs' MacKinnon clears protocol, makes season debut at Caps
- Salah scores 2 as Liverpool tops 10-man Atlético in thriller
- Lawsuit challenges Oklahoma ban on teaching race theory
- Vegas lawyers: 2 sides to Flavor Flav domestic battery case
- Canadian National CEO retiring in face of investor pressure
- Prospect of no jab, no visa for Australian Open tennis stars
- Trump aims to countersue sex assault accuser who sued him
- Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt after Trump ally defied subpoena; resolution goes to full House
- Arizona police and local ranchers help catch a roaming bull
- 21 Chicago cops put on 'no pay status' in vaccine standoff
- Fox News' Cavuto tests positive for COVID-19, urges vaccines
- 30 business leaders are promoting sustainable investments
- Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
- No sentence reduction for man convicted in 2015 Texas attack
- Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship
- Arizona Cardinals flying solo at top of latest AP Pro32 poll
- Crowds outside Myanmar's prisons greet freed detainees
- Blues' Pavel Buchnevich suspended 2 games for headbutting
- Japan: Mount Aso volcano erupts
- Southwest: We won't put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave
- Premium UK CBD brand Infused Amphora expands and launches in Hong Kong
- Fed to wait until 2023 to raise rates, but there is risk of earlier hike
- Former Calif. regulator tapped to run highway safety agency
- Jags cut Josh Lambo after Matt Wright wins kicking job
- Kentucky will honor ex-coach Tubby Smith with retired jersey
- Police: Man who died at Phish concert did not hit railing
- New York Yacht Club pulls out of 37th America's Cup
- Ex-soldiers protest in Guatemala to get civil war payment
- Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service
- Singapore-based IN Financial Technologies Announces the Launch of INFT
- Pistons rule out Cade Cunningham for opener against Bulls
- Grand jury will get case of man threatening to kill senators
- Hawaii's governor welcomes travelers as COVID counts drop
- Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy diagnosed with lung cancer
- Russia hosts Taliban for international talks in Moscow
- Blueair's HealthProtect™ air purifier tested to remove live SARS-CoV-2 Virus from the air, now protecting Singapore
- Michigan city declares emergency over lead; governor visits
- Husband charged with killing wife who vanished in January
- Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan
- Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine
- MLB qualifying offer price drops by $500,000 to $18.4M
- Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
- Kuznetsov scores twice, Capitals beat Avalanche 6-3
- Taiwan’s KMT speeds up preparation for US office
- Payment 3.0 Era: HambitPay Upgrades Crypto Payment Interface and Launches Global Partnership Program
- Five Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves' NLCS lead to 2-1
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong and HKUST Business School Join Hands to Nurture Business Talents
- US: Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
- Braves again blow their chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers
- Bucks begin title defense with 127-104 victory over Nets
- Brazil senators readying call for Bolsonaro criminal charges
- Devils deal Kraken 4-2 loss ahead of Seattle's home opener
- Sabres rally to beat Canucks, improve to 3-0
- Barkov breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Lightning 4-1
- Video shows Taiwan flag raised for National Day in New York Chinatown
- Asian shares advance on earnings optimism, yen slips to 4-yr low
- Hezbollah brag of 100,000-strong force aimed at foes at home
- Raymond scores 1st NHL goal, Red Wings top Blue Jackets 4-1
- Taliban agree to new polio vaccination across Afghanistan
- Baker on etiquette: 'Too late for me to change the world'
- Fubon Financial chairman tests positive for COVID after arriving in Taiwan
- US Labor Department warns 3 GOP states over COVID rules
- Resolution 2758 not an excuse to exclude Taiwan from UN
- GEODIS' Executive Leadership Program recognized as the best Asia’s Training & Development Excellence Awards 2021
- Today in History
- U.S. congressmen complain about Mexico energy changes
- Sorokin stops 39, Islanders beat Blackhawks 4-1 for 1st win
- Taiwan LGBT Pride parade to be held virtually on Oct. 30
- French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
- Rookie Dahlen scores twice, Sharks blank Canadiens 5-0
- Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny wins 2021 Sakharov Prize
- Wild surge past Jets 6-5 in OT on Eriksson Ek's hat trick
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises for 5th day
- N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch
- Body of missing teen found after flash flood in New Taipei City
- Oilers top Ducks as season-opening win streak hits 3 games
- Wave of killings triggers memories of dark past in Kashmir
- Syrian state TV says 2 roadside bombs explode near military bus in Damascus, killing 13
- Foxconn sets sights on making EVs in Europe, India, Latin America
- Pacific Canbriam Energy Pioneers Emission-Reduction Efforts
- COVID-19: North Korea's withdrawal from international sport a lost opportunity to engage with the world
- LEADING OFF: Curious pitching strategy in playoffs all over
- Eovaldi just misses, Red Sox fall, Astros tie ALCS 2-all
- Taiwan’s Foxconn to manufacture electric vehicles in Europe, India, South America by 2024
- Astros awaken for 7 in 9th, beat Boston 9-2 to tie ALCS 2-2
- Facebook plans to change its name next week, reports
- Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott calls
- Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 4 imported infections
- Can India and Israel help drive cooperation in the Middle East?
- Turnaround teams: Record 3 teams hit 5-1 after opening loss
- They survived Paris terror attack to face agony, doubt
- Curry, Warriors stun James, Lakers 121-114 in opener
- They survived Paris terror attack to face agony, doubt
- San Francisco shuts burger spot for not checking vaccination
- Deep Illini build expectations around big man Kofi Cockburn
- Seniors and transfer hold keys to Notre Dame's fortunes
- No. 6 Michigan shoots for national title under Juwan Howard
- Collins hopes to get Northwestern back on winning path
- No. 7 Boilermakers using NCAA Tourney loss as motivation
- Hoosiers embracing Woodson's more free-flowing offense
- Wisconsin hoping to succeed without its usual experience
- LEADING OFF: Curious pitching strategy in playoffs all over
- Germany detains 2 ex-soldiers trying to form mercenary group
- Premium milkfish from southern Taiwan reaches US market
- Filipina, Indonesian latest Sinovac breakthrough cases in Taiwan
- Think tank raises Taiwan GDP growth forecast to 5.84%
- Nine Taiwanese startups recognized at ‘Next Big’ event in Taipei
- European Commission VP underscores importance of Taiwan Strait peace
- Taiwan delegation to join Czech Republic, Lithuania trade talks during Europe tour
- Mother of Taiwan slay victim blasts Hong Kong authorities
- Hosein replaces Allen in West Indies squad at T20 World Cup
- Irish immigration is on-demand Bartra raised €6 million through the IIP in the two weeks prior to the official launch of its latest €33 million nursing home project
- Travelers flying to Taiwan's outer islands no longer need PCR testing
- Taiwan fresh fruit exports to China have dropped by half
- Japan's Mount Aso erupts, people warned to stay away
- Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
- Beirut clash fires up sectarian anger in echo of civil war
- NZ police answer 4-year-old's call, confirm toys are cool
- More social housing needed in Taiwan as house prices skyrocket
- Germany: Hotel says employee cleared over antisemitism claim
- Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals
- Philippines to review thousands more 'drug war' killings, says justice minister
- AI can see through you: CEOs' language under machine microscope
- Opinion: Navalny's struggle goes beyond an anti-corruption crusade
- China's new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19
- Taiwan aims to become space power within 5 years
- LHH Study Reveals State of Great Resignation and Warning Signs for Leaders
- Japanese volcano spews plumes of ash, people warned away
- 2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
- Taiwan-Korea musical ‘Huiyin’ to play at National Taichung Theater
- Former Taiwan VP, lead SARS researcher share insights into post-pandemic future
- Plane burns after takeoff mishap in Texas; no one badly hurt
- Bond and 'Willy Wonka' songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90
- Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days
- Symphony is securely connecting clients to their private banks in Asia via WhatsApp and WeChat
- Romanian PM-designate fails to win parliamentary support
- Pandemic of anti-vaxxers and COVID deniers hits Romania
- China: Olympic flame received amid boycott calls
- German police seize weapons in raid of far-right group
- Volcano in southern Japan erupts with massive smoke column
- Germany sees more patrols on Polish border to curb migration
- The best travel plan this holiday season: A backup plan
- Newcastle reshaping begins with manager Steve Bruce leaving
- Oxford University Press (China) Hosts Education Leadership Forum to Celebrate 60 Years of Empowering Teachers and Learners
- Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap
- Edmunds: Volkswagen Taos vs. Chevrolet Trailblazer
- Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip
- Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
- Kerry Logistics Network and Hengan Group Form Joint Venture To Enhance Synergistic Competitiveness in Healthcare Products Market
- Risk of traffic fatalities highest for elderly in Taiwan
- Taiwan wants to discuss CPTPP application with Chile
- Retired pope hopes to soon join friends in 'the afterlife'
- CoinSwap.com DEX on BSC will Launch Mining on October 20th, EST
- Flooding in Venice worsens off-season amid climate change
- Israel announces 3,000 new work permits for Gazans
- White House details plan for 28M children to get COVID-19 vaccine in pharmacies, doctors' offices, as soon as next month
- President Vladimir Putin backs proposal to give Russian workers a week off amid soaring virus infections, deaths
- 46 dead after heavy rains, landslides in northern India
- German central bank chief to step down after 10 years
- Democrats warn against family leave cuts from spending bill
- Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny wins the European Union's top human rights prize
- Taiwan police pick up ‘evil landlady’ after prison no-show
- MATCHDAY: Lyon riding high, Napoli needs a win in UEL
- Graves of some who died at RI institutions lie under highway
- Netflix posts higher 3Q earnings, solid subscriber growth
- Teen held in officer's death says he wanted to kill himself
- Sand Valley resurrecting The Lido Golf Club in Wisconsin
- Review: Denis Villeneuve's doom-laden, dynamite 'Dune'
- Chinese woman dies in Kaohsiung fire day after finalizing divorce
- COVID: UK hospitals on the brink amid warnings of 100,000 cases a day
- Newcastle asks fans to stop wearing imitation Arab clothing
- Man City fan attacked, hospitalized after CL game in Belgium
- 46 dead after heavy rains, landslides in northern India
- Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit
- Albania: British WWII airman's remains identified, reburied
- Senegal seizes 2 tons of cocaine off coast; arrests 5
- Fuel price hike worsens Lebanon's tough living conditions
- France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK
- 'Black Hawk Down' pilot Durant enters Alabama Senate race
- Pohang beats Ulsan on penalties to reach Asian CL final
- Louisville prepares to open season without coach Chris Mack
- Bridge being demolished collapses, killing 1, injuring 2
- NBA struggles during 1950s, begins its rise later in decade
- Russian volleyball gold medalist accepts doping ban
- Ex-Alitalia flight attendants strip off uniforms in protest
- Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to murder in the 2018 massacre at Parkland, Florida, high school that left 17 dead
- Virus: Morocco suspending UK, Germany, Netherlands flights
- Federal trial underway in aviation espionage case
- Washington releases longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins
- Giuliani associate decides not to testify at criminal trial
- Gates Foundation to spend $120M on access for COVID-19 pill
- Spanish court rules to extradite Venezuela spy chief to US
- UK fines Facebook $69.4 million for failing to supply data
- Serbia introduces evening COVID passes amid infection surge
- Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals
- R. Kelly's Chicago trial on federal sex charges set Aug. 1
- EU Parliament tries to force commission to act on Poland
- EU chief says key to energy crisis is pushing Green Deal
- David Byrne says audiences seem 'thrilled' to be in theater
- Government orders study that could lead to mining ban, dealing serious blow to proposed copper-nickel mine in Minnesota
- Rahal hires Danish driver Lundgaard for 3rd IndyCar seat
- Many European states support UEFA in Super League legal case
- Maldives minister: Failure to limit warming a death sentence
- Biden airs hypersonic missile fears as probable ambassador labels China 'untrustworthy'
- U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania amid Black Sea tour
- Two Montanas? New maps highlight state's split personality
- Arbitrator says lone Michigan official fired in Flint water scandal likely was ‘public scapegoat,’ is owed $191,880
- Bomb hits security vehicle in northwest Pakistan, killing 4
- EU equality official slams extreme-right violence in Italy
- Across Africa, major churches strongly oppose LGBTQ rights
- NFL is kicking off $6.2M responsible betting campaign
- Defense: Georgia deputies acted reasonably in stun gun death
- Editorial Roundup: U.S.
- Workers fed up with nights, weekends seek flexible schedules
- US sentence reduced for Hugo Chavez's former bodyguard
- Nigerian police fire tear gas at anniversary of protest
- Egypt: 19 killed in truck-microbus collision outside Cairo
- South Africa starts vaccinations for those aged 12 to 17
- Alabama pushes rebel monument case after Louisiana dismissal
- Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with new test
- Judge pushes for payout compromise in Florida condo collapse
- New airstrikes hit capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region
- Araújo, Driussi, Loba top-paid to join MLS during season
- Abolitionist or Republican? Stark choice in Seattle race
- Center-left nominates new speaker for German parliament
- Florida chief fired for not forcing firefighter vaccinations
- Broncos visit Browns in matchup of reeling, desperate teams
- Mohamed Noor and what led to the ex-officer's resentencing
- Atlanta police: Woman, killer dead after high-rise shootout
- Czech Republic imposes new restrictions as infections soar
- North Dakota can claim pipeline policing costs as damages
- Titans' Henry, Packers' Adams among best bets to score
- UK and New Zealand ink trade deal on wide range of goods
- Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium
- AP College Picks: Clemson, Iowa St look to redirect seasons
- No. 21 SMU takes undefeated record into Tulane matchup
- UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions
- Pitt rebooting again as Jeff Capel enters fourth season
- Jill Biden speaks candidly about challenges of her role
- Biogen CEO: 'Major bottleneck' still limits Alzheimer's drug
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Mistrial declared in ex-Nevada inmate's 2nd Colorado trial
- Amherst College drops admissions edge for children of alumni
- Hoiberg believes this is season Nebraska will show progress
- Hawkeyes taking committee approach to replacing their stars
- Madrid forward Benzema absent for blackmail trial in France
- WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week
- Biden administration move could block Minnesota copper mine
- Rutgers: High hopes after ending NCAA Tournament drought
- Review: 'The French Dispatch' is a film of 4 quirky stories
- Russians to stay off work for a week as virus deaths rise
- Highlight block shows versatility of Bengals WR Chase
- FIFA drive for biennial World Cup stalls; no December vote
- No. 17 Ohio St looks to rebound from early tournament exit
- Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government
- $650M plan would give Los Angeles Zoo flashy transformation
- BC looks to rebuild again, this time under Earl Grant
- Review: ‘Harder They Fall’ updates the Western, with style
- Sri Lanka beats Ireland to advance in T20 World Cup
- Belarusian authorities raid top independent newspaper
- Japan envoy pick Emanuel: Chicago teen shooting weighs heavy
- Bus bombs kill 14 in Syria capital; shells elsewhere kill 10
- Plea deal: Louisiana man to repay $76,000 coronavirus aid
- Falcons' Ridley 'flying around' in return after missing week
- Syria, UAE leaders discuss closer relations in rare call
- McAuliffe, Youngkin now mum on tax return disclosures
- Browns' Mayfield out with shoulder injury, Keenum starting
- Fed survey finds economy facing supply chain, other drags
- LB Jake Hansen's career at Illinois ends after knee surgery
- FIFA aims to make World Cup tournament draw on April 1
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Texans release veteran defensive end Mercilus
- Aggressive approach paying off for Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal
- Navy details changes, more oversight in wake of warship fire
- Literary magazine The Believer to shut down in 2022
- Russia ups defense ties with Belarus amid tensions with NATO
- Meet Max: Low-key Verstappen heads to Texas atop F1
- Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
- Industrial Refrigeration Market Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2030
- Europa League: Daka scores 4 as Leicester beats Spartak 4-3
- White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11
- Industrial-Internet-of-Things (IoT) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Sale – Updated Report 2021 And Forecast Projection Till 2030
- Instant Cake Emulsifier Market Key Driving Factors and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2030
- Rice Market Segmentation, Statistics, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Study and Forecast to 2030
- Skimmed Milk Market Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Insights, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2030
- 3D Display Market Thorough Research Study, Future Strategy, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030
- Automotive Metal Stamping Market Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2030
- Cake Mix Market Comprehensive Research Study, Strategic Planning, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030
- Champagne Market Growth Factors, Regional Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2030
- Dry Shampoo Market Research Analysis, Future Prospects and Growth Drivers to 2030
- AUTO RACING: NASCAR playoffs move to Kansas; F1 in Texas
- Herbal Tea Market Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Outlook, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2030
- Former NFL player guilty of ID theft, COVID-19 relief fraud
- Instant Noodles Market Technological Advancement, Business Development and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030
- At 1-5, Dolphins insist playing with trust is imperative
- Restaurant Management Software Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study Forecast to 2030
- Robotics Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030
- Sanitary Ware Market Segmentation Scenario Development and Forecast Estimation by 2030
- Antistatic Agents Market In-depth Assessment, Crucial Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Projection by 2030
- Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Industry Outlook, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030
- Feed Enzymes Market Crucial Aspects of the Industry by Segments to 2030
- Flavored Syrup Market Research Analysis with Trends, Challenges and Opportunities to 2030
- Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
- Hair Color Market Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2030
- Gonzaga coach Mark Few pleads guilty to DUI, fined $1,000
- Senate GOP again blocks Democrats' election bill
- USA Basketball tabs Jim Boylen to coach World Cup qualifiers
- US bars disposable gloves from Malaysia over forced labor
- Brinker, Baker Hughes fall; Anthem, Abbott Laboratories rise
- Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize
- Fries with that exam? College profs asked to help with food
- Mexico: drug cartels recruiting youths through video games
- Bitcoin tops $66,000, sets record as crypto goes mainstream
- Jets' Mosley dealing with hamstring, uncertain for Pats game
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Giants QB Jones needs to re-evaluate after fast start, slip
- Buddy Boeheim intent on making Syracuse an ACC contender
- Police: Man fatally shoots 2, wounds 2, then kills himself
- Relationship goals: Cards' Ertz, Murray work to form bond
- Judge denies police union's effort to recuse her from case
- Authorities: Man shot into apartment, causing explosion
- Gunman in Arizona train shooting faced charges in California
- Ex-Minneapolis cop to be resentenced in death of 911 caller
- NWSL to work with players' union on accountability demands
- Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes
- Morgan Freeman interviews police recruits in Alabama town
- Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal
- Coach Izzo says he's ticked off Michigan State is unranked
- No. 21 SMU tries to get to 7-0 in primetime game vs Tulane
- Salzburg beats Wolfsburg to extend group lead in CL
- Piqué scores, keeps Barcelona alive in Champions League
- Lawyers plead guilty in torching of NYC police vehicle
- Villarreal wins 4-1 at Young Boys in Champions League
- Andy Haines out as Brewers' hitting coach after NLDS loss
- 49ers optimistic QB Jimmy Garoppolo will play this week
- As Ben Johnson takes over, Gophers put the 'new' in new look
- Senate report urges charging Brazil's leader over pandemic
- Sané scores 2 as Bayern beats Benfica without sick coach
- What's in, and what's out, as Democrats trim Biden bill
- Attack hits Syria base that houses US troops; no US injuries
- NTSB recovers black boxes from plane that burned in Texas
- Senator asks Facebook CEO to testify on Instagram and kids
- Judge limits strikers' conduct at Deere plant in Iowa
- Patriots believe offense is better than it has performed
- Infantino faces dissent on call with European football heads
- Lukaku, Werner injured as Chelsea beats Malmo 4-0 in CL
- Business Highlights: Fossil fuel plans, Bitcoin over $66,000
- Expansion talk looms over Big 12 hoops as season draws near
- Seahawks claim ex-Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers
- Lille, Sevilla still winless after Champions League 0-0 draw
- Bears' Fields learning from facing league's best QBs
- Army hiring criminal investigators to improve case work
- Kulusevski scores late as perfect Juventus beats Zenit 1-0
- Bridgewater has new injury, listed as 50-50 for Browns game
- Braves scratch Ynoa from Game 4 start in NLCS vs Dodgers
- Ronaldo saves Man U again with another late winner in CL
- Big 12 Notebook: Transition for national champion Baylor
- Climate Pledge Arena ready to get Kraken for hockey debut
- Auditor: Iowa's privatized Medicaid illegally denies care
- Reeling Broncos, Browns meet with seasons headed off-course
- Turgeon still hoping for long postseason run at Maryland
- Baltimore's Andrews among the NFL's elite tight ends
- Man charged in nearly 30-year-old suburban Chicago slaying
- Fati's new Barca contract has 1 billion euro release clause
- NYC requiring vaccine for cops, firefighters, city workers
- Whyte pulls out of heavyweight fight against Wallin
- CSX 3Q railroad profit jumps 32% as volume grows 3%
- Ambassador pick emphasizes US strengths in countering China
- Lane Johnson returns to practice with the Eagles
- United wins in chaos; Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea do it easy
- Sabalenka returns with win over Tomljanovic at Kremlin Cup
- Jets rookie WR Moore confident more plays will come soon
- EXPLAINER: How jury selection works in Arbery slaying trial
- Indicted Nebraska GOP Rep. Fortenberry pleads not guilty
- Bay Area county fines burger chain over vaccine verification
- UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors
- Mexican governor fires local police force linked to gangs
- Grand Teton joins Yellowstone in breaking tourism records
- FBI: Items linked to Laundrie, potential human remains found
- El Salvador congress upholds total abortion ban
- A perfect example of the difficulties of NFL short weeks
- NFL agrees to end race-based dementia testing in proposal to settle concussion claims that have paid nearly $1 billion
- US and EU ambassadors: Enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea
- USA Rugby launches bid to host Rugby World Cup
- Bail denied for California mom in drunken teen party case
- Mexico's richest man to rebuild collapsed subway line
- Rolovich lawyer calls coach's firing 'unjust and unlawful'
- Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada is the winner of the 18th Chopin international piano competition
- Oilers place goalie Mike Smith on injured reserve
- Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas agrees to 2-year extension
- Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan
- Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays
- Russia puts Navalny's ally Lyubov Sobol on wanted list
- When Nazis killed 100 Serbs per dead German in Yugoslavia
- Reports: Health problems tied to global warming on the rise
- Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny
- FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
- Charges unlikely for riders who saw Philadelphia train rape
- FBI: Cash, shredded papers seen at couple's home in spy case
- Veteran Casey Hayward Jr. sparks improved Raiders secondary
- Biden concerned over Chinese hypersonic missiles
- Global Elliptical Trainer Market Estimation Of Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis And Forecasts Till 2031
- Global Gene Delivery System Market Determined By Manufacturing Summary, Business Profile And Estimate To 2031
- Global Commercial Electric Deep Fryer Market Up-to-date Analysis of Industry Trends 2022-2031
- Global Barium Sulfide Market Segments Worth Observing Aiding Growth Factors(2022-2031)
- Global Energy and Sports Drinks Market Growth Potential, Comprehensive Analysis and Advancement towards 2031
- Global Jet Bridge Market Growth Factor and Future Investments by Forecast to 2031 | Market.us
- Global Down & Feather Pillow Market Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report(2022-2031)
- Global Liquid Soy Protein Market Recent Innovations & Demographical Insights Size (2022-2031)
- Global Medical Tracheostomy Tube Market Strategies and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report (2022-2031)
- Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M
- Mets' Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow
- Global Face Mist Market Top Key Players Business Strategies Study Analysis (2022-2031)
- Higuaín, Makoun score as Inter Miami tops Toronto FC 3-0
- EU lawmakers push to 'upgrade' ties with Taiwan
- NYCFC's Thórarinsson scores in 90th for 1-1 tie with Atlanta
- The Enabling Festival 2021: Trigger our food memories via Taste to enable and support persons living with dementia and their caregivers
- Chubb Gold Fortune Deferred Annuity Plan offers stable inflation-proof retirement income
- North Korea says its sub-launched missile didn't target US
- Dental CAD/CAM System Market Breach Breakdown In Economies of Scale 2022-2031
- LaVine scores 34 points, Bulls beat Pistons 94-88 in opener
- Learning kit for Taiwan migrant workers recognized at Japan design award
- Canadian wins 18th Chopin international piano competition
- CNG Valves Market Occupy by Economies of Scope Forecast to 2031
- Wayne Bennett signs as NRL expansion club's foundation coach
- edotco Group launches inaugural Infrastructure Design Competition in collaboration with University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)
- Kudzu Root P.E. Market Value Will Exhibit a Nominal Uptick in 2021
- Home Meal Replacement Market Show Startling Growth During Forecast Period 2022-2031
- Heads-Up Display Market Business Growth Tactics and Technology Overview (2022-2031)
- Enterprise Software Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2021 to 2031
- Eovaldi looks to save Red Sox season after bats go quiet
- US envoy Nicholas Burns sticks to strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
- Rule-of-law row with Poland set to dominate EU leaders' summit
- Endoscope Washer Market Standardization, Challenges Research, Key Players and Forecast to 2031
- Digital Map Market 2021 Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast To 2031
- Dental Digital X-ray Market Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends to 2031
- Composite Testing Market Trends Evaluation and Revenue Assumption to 2031
- New England tops DC United 3-2, is closer to points record
- The skies over the South China Sea
- 'We cannot trust China to make commitments on Taiwan'
- Gwyneth Paltrow tackles bedroom taboos in Netflix series
- 'The stakes are enormous': Bannon case tests Congress' power
- 6 missing, a day after ship capsizes off South Korea
- UN urges leaders in central Africa to help end conflicts
- Taiwanese businesses flourish from demand for laptops from recycled materials
- Ball scores 31 to rally Hornets past Pacers 123-122
- Mueller scores to give Orlando City 1-1 tie with Montreal
- Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market | Application Geography Analysis Based on Manufacturing By Recent Trends, Growth And Outlook Till 2031
- Interactive Residential Security Market | Outlook and Analysis Focus on Research to Gain a Stronghold by (2022-2031)
- Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market | Top Business Growing Strategies Analysis Based on Demand, Recent Trends and Developments 2031
- Low Melting Fiber Market | End User Analysis Focus on Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2031
- Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market | Supply-Demand Analysis Based on Statistical Growth and Financial Gain till 2031
- Magnetic Materials Market | Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2031
- Arango's hat trick leads LAFC past Pepi-less FC Dallas
- Use Magnetic Refrigeration Market | Emerging Trends Analysis Based on Business Economy With Innovative Growth Forecast 2021 to 2031
- South Korea space rocket test prompts fear of arms race with North
- Makeup Tools Market | Upcoming Trends Analysis Focus on Technological Growth and Scope 2021 to 2031
- Victims of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school massacre
- Manufactured Soil (Soil Blends & Mixes) Market | Major Competitor and Strategies Analysis Based on Technological Innovations, Key Developments, And Future Strategies
- Mobile Tracking Software Market | Business Opportunities Analysis Focus on Research Technology and Precise Outlook 2021 to 2031
- Lod, Fragapane goals put Minnesota United over the Union 3-2
- Kljestan scores in 2nd straight game, LA Galaxy beat Dynamo
- Coast Guard had earlier notice about California oil spill
- Beal has 23, Wizards top Raptors 98-83, spoil Toronto return
- Mukhtar, Willis help Nashville tie 1-1 with Crew
- US state Montana reinstates trade office in Taiwan
- Matthew Stafford happy with Rams, won't slam Lions
- Vaccine doubts fuel doctor's rise in Minnesota governor race
- Sounders tie Colorado 1-1, clinch top-four playoff seed
- Strong winds blow out power, disrupt trains in parts of Western Europe
- UK police charge suspect with murder of MP David Amess
- Asian shares mixed after Evergrande sale deal called off
- Small Luxury Hotels of the World pushes on with Expansion in China with 4 New Hotels
- Morant, Melton lead Grizzlies to opening win over Cavs
- Cam Atkinson scores 2 goals, Flyers beat Bruins 6-3
- Bicycle sharing service YouBike 2.0 now available in New Taipei
- Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz help 76ers beat Pelicans 117-97
- Dajome converts penalty, Whitecaps rally to beat Timbers 3-2
- Vassell, Walker lead balanced Spurs past Magic, 123-97
- Knicks withstand Brown's 46, outlast Celtics 138-134 in 2 OT
- Dodgers on brink after another pitching plan goes awry
- UCLA hosts No. 10 Oregon in Pac-12's top game of the week
- Clemson at No. 23 Pitt highlights ACC action this week
- Taiwan man punches Hi-Life customer, clerk for asking him to wear mask
- Edwards energizes Wolves in opening 124-106 win over Rockets
- Struggling Chinese developer calls off $2.6B asset sale
- Trump announces launch of media company, social media site
- Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?
- Chofis, Wondolowski score, Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0
- Arango has hat trick, leads LAFC past Pepi-less FC Dallas
- NATO defense ministers talking Russia as relations plummet
- Cam Atkinson scores twice, Flyers beat Bruins 6-3
- Brice, Appalachian State upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina 30-27
- US marks 200M COVID-19 shots shared with world
- Jazz dominate Thunder, claim 107-86 victory
- NFL, players agree to end 'race-norming' in $1B settlement
- Julius Randle, Knicks outlast Brown, Celtics in double OT
- UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors
- LEADING OFF: LA homecoming for Braves' Fried in NLCS Game 5
- Rare coin made in Colonial New England could fetch $300,000
- Trump announces launch of his very own social media site
- Orgeron begins LSU exit with SEC visit to No. 12 Mississippi
- Coronavirus: What challenges remain for India's vaccine drive?
- NetApp Expands Hybrid Cloud Solutions Portfolio to Unlock Best of Cloud
- NetApp Simplifies and Speeds Digital Transformation for Customers Through Deep, Industry-Leading Public Cloud Relationships
- PHF strikes women's hockey streaming deal with ESPN+
- Taiwan records all-time high September exports
- Kerevi out of Australia's lineup to face Japan in rugby test
- Jokic scores 27 points, Nuggets beat Suns 110-98
- New Zealand governor-general favors outreach to marginalized
- Taiwan foreign minister to deliver speeches in Slovakia, Czech Republic
- MEXC Wins Major Award at the Crypto Expo Dubai Conference
- Barnes has 36 and the Kings spoil Portland's opener 124-121
- Are Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban drifting apart?
- US state of Minnesota establishes Taiwan Friendship Caucus
- Youth yearning for independence fuel Western Sahara clashes
- Taiwan and Hitachi train project wins Good Design Award
- Blues beat Golden Knights 3-1 to complete 3-0 trip
- Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases
- LEADING OFF: LA homecoming for Braves' Fried in NLCS Game 5
- Palau allows entry for travelers from Taiwan with just one COVID-19 dose
- At least 3 dead in apparent gas explosion in north China
- Taiwan HTC share price continues to soar on metaverse craze
- Belgium braces for another surge in COVID-19 cases
- Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS
- S Korea prepares test of 1st domestically made space rocket
- Geography explains why China is communist
- Big Ten Preview: No. 5 Buckeyes on roll heading to Indiana
- TCU's struggling D tries to correct course vs. West Virginia
- Big 12 Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma St vs Iowa State tops slate
- Texas Tech looking to stack Big 12 wins as Kansas St. visits
- Indiana tries to put season on track against No. 5 Ohio St
- No. 8 Oklahoma St. expects another close game with Cyclones
- No. 25 Purdue trying to build momentum against Wisconsin
- No. 6 Michigan host scuffling Wildcats, avoids looking ahead
- Taiwan’s domestically produced 'Brave Eagle' jet trainer makes debut flight
- Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
- Council of Agriculture relaxes eating ban on Taiwan recreational fishing vessels
- UN called out for excluding Taiwan for 50 years
- Taiwan’s Kinmen Ocean Art Festival to begin on Saturday
- Government says profiteering will not be tolerated as inflation climbs
- Israeli minister sees opportunity at UN climate conference
- Epicor Gives Scuderia AlphaTauri a Competitive Edge
- Year after Nigeria's deadly protests, police still accused
- Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
- Taiwan armored vehicles contractor to appeal jail terms
- Turkish media: Russians held over targeting of Chechens
- Taiwan not scrapping real name tracing until at least mid-2022
- Official: US at turning point in dealing with Myanmar crisis
- Body of 8-year-old girl found after flash flood in New Taipei City
- Spain: La Palma volcano triggers further evacuations
- France up to No. 3 in FIFA rankings, Belgium still No. 1
- European Parliament ready to 'upgrade' Taiwan relations
- Exclusive Release of the New Bose QuietComfort® 45 Headphones at One Futureworld
- Barcelona hosts Madrid, Sociedad at Atlético on super Sunday
- China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list
- Australian town overwhelmed by response to free land offer
- Bayern coach Nagelsmann tests positive for coronavirus
- Midea Boosts Global Manchester City Partnership
- Taiwan hopes Japan can take lead to discuss CPTPP bid
- Japan's Iwata takes 1st-round lead at Zozo Championship
- La Palma: Hundreds more evacuate to flee volcano lava
- Bybit Wins the Most Transparent Exchange at Crypto Expo Dubai 2021
- Kremlin Cup Results
- Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
- Union Berlin officials attacked before game in Rotterdam
- Clinton, on the mend, 'touched by the outpouring of support'
- Manulife launches holistic ‘Medical Professional Support Service’ to help customers through cancer treatment
- WTA Tenerife Ladies Open Results
- PPP is gone, but government help for small businesses isn't
- S Korean military to appeal ruling on transgender soldier
- Ko's LPGA streak ends as SKoreans pack Busan leaderboard
- Passenger revenue soars at Southwest despite hit from virus
- Taiwan maintains positive image in Thailand
- German gas station attendant assaulted by customer over mask
- Iran holds nationwide air force drill, latest armed exercise
- UK police charge 25-year-old man with murder of lawmaker David Amess and preparation of terrorist acts
- Mask mandate may relax in some South Florida schools
- ATP World Tour European Open Results
- American Airlines posts $169 million profit on taxpayer help
- Former Greek PM Papandreou seeks political comeback
- Nigerian separatist leader pleads not guilty to terrorism
- Melnikova wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds
- Greece: Striking hospital staff hold protest in Athens
- NATO weighs Afghan lessons of waging major ops abroad
- Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council calls out China for damaging cross-strait relations
- Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa spar in 1st NYC mayoral debate
- For sleepy Hong Kong residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze
- Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group
- AP sources: 6 C-USA schools apply for AAC membership
- US unemployment claims fall to new pandemic low of 290,000
- Pfizer vaccine very effective against Delta variant in adolescents in Israel - study
- Rosamund Pike to narrate audiobook of 'The Eye of the World'
- Van Bommel's Wolfsburg stuck in reverse gear in Germany
- Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police
- Romanian president nominates former army general as premier
- Russian triathlete is 1st DQ from Tokyo Olympics for doping
- Clash of styles as defensive Juventus visits attacking Inter
- World Cup European playoff draw set for Nov. 26
- Ukraine hits all-time death record amid vaccine hesitancy
- HBCU's Howard, Morgan State to play at NBA All-Star weekend
- Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger's west region
- Rapper Young Thug sues over swiped bag that had cash, songs
- Australian police offer reward after 4-year-old disappears
- US salmonella outbreak tied to onions sickens more than 650
- Erdogan slams envoy call for jailed philanthropist's release
- Report: Tax evasion schemes cost treasuries $175 billion
- Woman accused of threatening judge over ballot review suit
- Federal officials investigate fatal bridge demolition
- German parties aim to have new chancellor in early December
- India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots
- Offender with commuted sentence pleads guilty to new charge
- NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
- Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut
- Dems' domestic plans popular, but reward by voters unassured
- Ex-Minneapolis officer who had murder conviction overturned gets 57 months for manslaughter in 2017 death of 911 caller
- Unbeaten Bearcats put No. 2 ranking on the line at Navy
- UN experts to Pakistan: Release man charged with blasphemy
- Goff, Lions face Stafford, Rams after making big QB trade
- Bernini's dazzling chapel even brighter after restoration
- S Korea test launches 1st domestically made space rocket
- China Evergrande secures bond extension as chairman foots project bills
- Australia, UK defend AUKUS pact, say fears overhyped
- EU stands firm in the face of Polish defiance
- Warmer welcome for WeWork 2 years later on Wall Street
- At least 16 killed, others missing after east Congo attack
- Chiefs visit Titans in 1st showdown since AFC title game
- NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
- Review: 'Ron's Gone Wrong' has the movie code all jumbled
- Packers seek 6th straight win as they host Washington
- Ravens try for first 6-1 start when they host Bengals
- Williams, No. 3 Sooners visit struggling Kansas
- Florida gets defensive while rebuilding via transfer portal
- Greece to shelter Afghan human rights workers, families
- Inflation, Fed action set stage for higher mortgage rates
- Arians: Struggling Bears offense better than numbers suggest
- Arkansas takes 3-game skid into matchup with Arkansas-PB
- Cardinals try to move to 7-0 against struggling Texans
- Column: Sports betting becoming more of a sure thing
- Existing home sales surge as interest rates point higher
- 3rd day of Ethiopian airstrikes in capital of Tigray region
- Off bye Saints look for 2nd straight win on road at Seahawks
- Tool for police reform rarely used by local prosecutors
- Tool for police reform rarely used by local prosecutors
- No. 10 Kentucky looks to veterans, transfers for title run
- California proposes ban on new oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of schools and homes to protect public health
- US blocks tomato imports from Mexican farm over labor abuses
- Texas urges Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place
- Raiders face Eagles seeking 2nd straight win post-Gruden
- 2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
- Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner
- Top piano event winner says pandemic helped him concentrate
- Southern African states send delegation to troubled Eswatini
- NFL Academy in London eyes games, US college summer camps
- Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags
- FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 7
- DeSantis to convene legislature to fight vaccine mandates
- Panthers and Giants meet in game between struggling teams
- Teen injured in Texas school shooting released from hospital
- China blacks out NBA Celtics games over Tibet, Xi comments
- UK police charge 25-year-old man with lawmaker's murder
- Chen and winning streak in spotlight as Skate America begins
- Led by Juzang, No. 2 UCLA carries title hopes into season
- Cyprus aims for Mars with X-Ray rock dating instrument
- Led by another Mobley, USC looks to repeat NCAA tourney run
- Browns activate WR Landry from IR to face Broncos
- Utah aiming for basketball transformation under Craig Smith
- In memoir, Katie Couric writes of feeling betrayed by Lauer
- Pakistan's FM says country will boost trade with Afghanistan
- Mohamed Noor and what led to the ex-officer's resentencing
- Egypt: Man to face trial for live-streamed theft of phone
- World's biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Former grad assistant back at QB for SC against No. 17 A&M
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Facebook says it will pay French publishers for news content
- Fire that threatened Lake Tahoe region is now 100% contained
- Minnesota's seasoned line in peak form with Maryland up next
- FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach
- California officials prepare to vaccinate children age 5-11
- Patriots looking to post 6th straight season sweep of Jets
- Libya conference aims to salvage planned December elections
- Falcons are slight road favorite against reeling Dolphins
- Neurologist pleads not guilty to sexually abusing patients
- Haiti gang leader accused of kidnapping missionaries threatens to kill Americans if he doesn't get what he seeks
- Union Pacific Q3 profit up 23% even with flat volume
- Records meaningless whenever No. 13 Irish and Trojans meet
- No. 2 Cincinnati travels to Navy with highest ranking ever
- Missouri rebuilds roster with transfers, talented freshmen
- In 'Becoming Cousteau,' diving into the depths of Jacques
- California maskless woman in store convicted of trespassing
- Arkansas gains first preseason hoops ranking since 2007-08
- No. 4 Alabama seeks to extend streak against rival Tennessee
- MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Villa; Osasuna eyes 4th straight win
- Minneapolis cop gets nearly 5 years in killing of 911 caller
- Steelers believe momentum is building after a rocky start
- It's deja-oof all over again: Bills enter bye with a thud
- Hoosiers try to snap losing streak against No. 5 Buckeyes
- Scotland and Bangladesh qualify for T20 World Cup Super 12
- Endangered orangutan in New Orleans expecting twins
- Washington St hosts BYU in 1st game since Rolovich's firing
- Michigan official: Benton Harbor water woes 'inexcusable'
- Cowboys CB Diggs starring after position switch at Alabama
- No. 6 Michigan's run game faces stern test vs Northwestern
- Buckner leads Colts into showdown vs. his old 49ers team
- Councilman facing DWI charge to finish term but end campaign
- Strong storm causes 4 deaths in Poland, damage across Europe
- Panthers' Anderson struggling since contact extension
- Well-rested Falcons head to Miami to face Dolphins
- No. 22 Aztecs turn to Johnson, hope to stop USAF ground game
- Raiders look for 2nd straight post-Gruden vs. Eagles
- Palestinian prisoner's health declines amid hunger strike
- Israel poised to welcome foreign tourists back to country
- No. 7 Penn State, Illinois deal with QB injuries
- Favre fan Heinicke savors chance to play at Lambeau Field
- Europa League Glance
- Turkey, Jordan, Mali added to global financial watch list
- Lawyers: Berlusconi is acquitted in Italy corruption trial
- Syria says it executed 24 for igniting deadly wildfires
- Chiefs visit Titans in 1st meeting since 2019 AFC title game
- Cal finding encouraging signs heading into Colorado game
- Texas' new elections chief joined Trump's challenge in 2020
- No. 8 Cowboys put perfect record on line against Iowa State
- García to start Game 6 of ALCS for Astros against Red Sox
- Winther takes 1-shot lead after 1st round in Mallorca
- Iran awards scientific prize to 2 US-based physicists
- Utah looks to continue Pac-12 success against the Beavers
- Buzz Williams hits reset in third season with Texas A&M
- Moscow closing schools, many businesses as virus deaths soar
- France offers motorists cash assistance to help pay for fuel
- Arizona aiming to end losing streak against Washington
- Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan if attacked by China
- After Kanter's Tibet comments, Celtics blacked out in China
- Following protests, El Salvador restricts mass gatherings
- No. 12 Ole Miss readies for LSU perhaps without Corral
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Hurley revamps Arizona State's roster to add toughness
- Memorial service in honor of Colin Powell set for Nov. 5
- UN: Excluding women from peace talks risks more conflict
- Nicaragua arrests 2 business leaders in continuing crackdown
- Thousands rally in Sudan's capital to demand civilian rule
- Putin says new pipeline could quickly pump more gas to EU
- No. 13 Irish and struggling USC renew intersectional rivalry
- Formula One foothold growing, series here to stay in USA
- South Sudanese refugees find home, and church, in Syracuse
- Kansas tries to right passing game against No. 3 Oklahoma
- Watt, D-Hop face old team when unbeaten Cards host Texans
- Louisville, Boston College each look to halt 2-game slides
- Facebook's oversight board seeks details on VIPs' treatment
- American, Southwest post Q3 profits with help from taxpayers
- Rhule and Judge have history as Panthers face Giants
- Goff returns to LA with winless Lions to face McVay's Rams
- House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying subpoena on Jan. 6 attack
- No. 16 Wake Forest to face Army at Michie Stadium
- 12 pounds of fentanyl seized in San Francisco drug bust
- EU summit loads pressure on Poland over rule of law
- With N’Faly Dante's return, No. 13 Ducks hope to play bigger
- Ski champ Vlhova to reduce WCup schedule, focus on Olympics
- Mizzou suspends fraternity activities after hospitalization
- New coach, similar expectations for Baylor women's hoops
- IBM, Las Vegas Sands fall; Crocs, AutoNation rise
- AP FACT CHECK: No, Election Day wasn't the real insurrection
- Aggies look to improve to 8-0 in series with South Carolina
- 30 Nigerian students freed after 4 months in captivity
- Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
- Maine environment groups sue to protect last Atlantic salmon
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- No. 18 N.C. State's defense to present challenge for Miami
- Washington St looks to improve after breaking losing streak
- Buzzards settle in North Carolina town despite scare tactics
- No. 22 Azetcs' top run defense faces Falcons' ground game
- Consumer watchdog to probe Big Tech payment systems
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- Jamaican police official says officers have arrested a Colombian man suspected in the assassination of Haiti's president
- What could happen next with indicted US Rep. Fortenberry
- Realignment era: 6 C-USA schools leaving for American
- Sakkari, Halep advance in Moscow; Rublev ousted
- No. 23 Pitt has a chance to prove itself against Clemson
- US: More threats, more desperate refugees as climate warms
- More Sinema backers defect over her Biden plan objections
- US targets graft in Venezuela's flagship food box program
- No. 24 UTSA aims to preserve first ranking at Louisiana Tech
- Fed imposes sweeping new limits on policymakers' investments
- Lloyd looking to get Arizona back on track in first year
- What code? NASCAR drivers lament lack of on-track etiquette
- Business Highlights: Fed investment rules, S&P 500 record
- Oklahoma GOP leaders upset over nonbinary birth certificate
- Knack for finishing games not showing up early for Titans
- 100s more archaeological sites found on Mexico train route
- Organ Function Assays Market Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2030
- Rapeseed Oil Market Comprehensive Research Study, Strategic Planning, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030
- Seed Treatment Market Growth Factors, Regional Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2030
- Tunable Capacitors Market Research Analysis, Future Prospects and Growth Drivers to 2030
- Wheat Flour Market Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Outlook, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2030
- Aquafeed Market Technological Advancement, Business Development and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030
- No. 25 Purdue tries to build momentum against Wisconsin
- Artificial Lift Systems Market Business Overview, Risks And Opportunities with COVID-19 Scenario to 2030
- Automated Guided Vehicle Market Opportunity Assessment, Key Growth Factors and Challenges, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030
- Beverage Cans Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030
- Hybrid Power Solutions Market Segmentation Scenario Development and Forecast Estimation by 2030
- Judge won't bar public from Ghislaine Maxwell jury selection
- Low Calorie Food Market In-depth Assessment, Crucial Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Projection by 2030
- Membrane Switch Market Industry Outlook, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030
- Nanocomposites Market Crucial Aspects of the Industry by Segments to 2030
- Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Research Analysis with Trends, Challenges and Opportunities to 2030
- Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2030
- Biocomposites Market Size, Share, Revenue, Sale – Updated Report 2021 And Forecast Projection Till 2030
- CCTV Camera Market Key Driving Factors and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2030
- Direct-Acting Antiviral Medicines Market Segmentation, Statistics, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Study and Forecast to 2030
- Dried Fruit Market Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Insights, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2030
- Egg Protein Market Thorough Research Study, Future Strategy, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030
- AAC additions: A glance at the conference's six new teams
- Equine Fluid Therapy Market Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2030
- Facial Cleanser Market Comprehensive Research Study, Strategic Planning, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030
- Flavours and Fragrances Market Research Analysis, Future Prospects and Growth Drivers to 2030
- Flavored Milk Market Growth Factors, Regional Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2030
- Frosting and Icing Market Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Outlook, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2030
- Breakfast Cereal Market Technological Advancement, Business Development and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030
- Cold Pain Therapy Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030
- Catheters Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study Forecast to 2030
- Dried Soup Market Segmentation Scenario Development and Forecast Estimation by 2030
- Fermented Sweeteners Market In-depth Assessment, Crucial Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Projection by 2030
- Blinken seeks to reaffirm US-Colombia strategic ties in trip
- Red Sox rely on Eovaldi in Game 6 with ALCS on the line
- Chargers sign return specialist Andre Roberts
- Biden returning next week to campaign with McAuliffe
- Woman charged in submarine spy case to remain locked up
- Bucs say Bears' offense better than anemic stats suggest
- Texas GOP leader pays illegal voting 'bounty' to Democrat
- Sheriff says California family on hike died of extreme heat exhaustion on hot day; water container empty
- Court won't reconsider decision allowing Lee statue removal
- Plane that crashed in Houston had not flown in 10 months
- With guard McKinley Wright gone, Buffs search for fill-in
- Woman arrested in slayings of 4 people in central Michigan
- Sam Cane, Dane Coles on bench for All Blacks against US
- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce loves the ironman role
- Online threats draw longest term yet in Capitol riot probe
- Picked last after losing leading scorer, Cal pushes forward
- Biden bill would put US back on path of reducing uninsured
- Bid to unionize Amazon workers in New York nears milestone
- NYC jury hears closings at Giuliani associate's fraud trial
- Trump plan for new media venture gets investors' thumbs up
- FBI: Dental records prove remains found in Florida park are those of Gabby Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie
- Arthur Ashe mural defaced with white nationalist insignias
- Jamaica arrests Colombian as suspect in Haiti assassination
- Herbert, Chargers surging with 4-2 record at bye week
- 43 countries criticize China at UN for repression of Uyghurs
- Parties in federal salmon lawsuit seek pause in litigation
- Salvadoran man admits guilt in 4 Nevada killings
- Stanford has voids to fill, plans to do so with versatility
- F1 title fight could take big swing in U.S and Mexico
- Why no tusks? Poaching tips scales of elephant evolution
- Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol
- Jones, Wilson growing up fast heading into Pats-Jets rematch
- Human rights panel to hear Navajo uranium contamination case
- Jurors to get case of ex-deputies in Georgia stun-gun death
- Kenyan Drake provides dual-threat opportunities for Raiders
- Washington has many new faces entering critical season
- Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
- EU leaders seek to safeguard energy supplies as prices soar
- Fallout from Jon Gruden emails leads to diversity questions
- Queen Elizabeth spends night at hospital
- UK palace says queen, 95, spent night in hospital for checks
- Graphene Market Industry Outlook, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030
- Molasses Market Crucial Aspects of the Industry by Segments to 2030
- Tea tree oil Market Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2030
- Password Management Market Research Analysis with Trends, Challenges and Opportunities to 2030
- Wireless Antenna Market Industry Status, Sales Overview, Supply-demand 2021-2030
- Aluminum Beverage Cans Market In-Depth Analysis On Forthcoming Development And Forecast By 2030
- Apple Cider Vinegar Market Analysis By Top Industry Players, Trends And Forecast Upto 2030
- Antifungal Drug Market Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2030
- Automotive Biometric Market Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region Forecast To 2030
- Bluetooth Speaker Market Status, Dynamic, Growth, Share And Foresight 2021-2030
- Cell Harvesting Market Status, Key Trends and Foresight 2021-2030
- Distilled Spirits Market Competitive Scenario, Drivers And Challenges Analysis Forecast 2030
- Fish Sauce Market Business Opportunities, Leading Players, Trends Outlook Up to 2030
- Food Waste Management Market is poised to touch significant value by 2030 scrutinized in new research
- Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Performance in Upcoming Years based on Market Share, Size, Supply Volume and Key Regions
- Cement Market Trends, Analysis Research and Projections For 2021-2030
- Electric Vehicle Chargers Market Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario with Impact of Drivers and Challenges 2030
- Coffee Machine Market Reviewed for 2021 with Industry Outlook to 2030
- Instant Beverage Premix Market Rise in Sustainability Around The World 2021 – 2030
- Miticides Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecasted To 2030
- Multiplex Assays Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2021
- Paper Packaging Materials Market 2021 | Research Sales, Supply and Demand Analysis
- Personal Care Packaging Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2030: Market Analysis Report
- Printed Electronics Market Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Forecast by 2030
- Shipping Containers Market Overview, Growth Factors and Competitive Players till 2030
- Anaesthesia Machine Market Opportunities, Future Guidelines, Value Chain Study Forecast upto 2030
- Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market Product Segment Forecast To 2021-2030
- Automotive 3D Printing Market History and Forecast 2021-2030, By Companies, Key Regions
- Gibberellins Market Product Overview, Growth Prospect and Future Scenario 2021-2030
- Smart Oven Market | Strong Growth in 2021 Annual Results
- Family says Texas player died of accidental overdose
- UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
- Reggie Willits 4th to leave Boone's Yankees coaching staff
- Cousins, Vikings keeping up with NFL's late-game winners
- Museum proposes melting Lee statue to make new artwork
- Maye sorry for DUI arrest, wants to remain with Jets
- Wright Brothers, wrong design: Ohio mangles license plate
- Mourinho's Roma humbled 6-1 in ECL; Tottenham also loses
- Congress seeks information from NFL on WFT investigation
- Bengals visit Ravens with AFC North lead on the line
- Bridgewater, Beckham playing as Broncos visit Browns
- Beavers face greater expectations after last season's run
- Slumping Seahawks host rested Saints in key NFC matchup
- Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries
- Snap's stock drops as iPhone privacy controls pinch ad sales
- FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie
- The top 75 — plus 1 — players in NBA history are revealed
- Virginia gives Democrats a test of Black turnout before 2022
- US regulators endorse efforts to address climate risks
- Meyer's plan: Get Jacksonville 'rocking' with wins, upgrades
- OL Brandon Knight says he's taking a break from football
- California proposes new oil drilling ban near neighborhoods
- 2 foreigners killed in shootout in Mexico's Tulum resort
- LEADING OFF: Red Sox face ALCS elimination vs Astros
- Desperate Haitians suffocate under growing power of gangs
- Harris campaigns in Virginia, calls governor's race 'tight'
- Over 180 people killed after heavy rains in Nepal and India
- Packers sign former Texans outside linebacker Mercilus
- LSU adjusting to roster overhaul, key injury in 2021-22
- FAA proposes giving flight attendants 1 more hour of rest
- AP source: Browns' Mayfield has broken bone in shoulder
- Las Vegas man charged with voting twice in November 2020
- California proposes buffer between oil drilling, homes
- Dodgers opener Kelly gives up HR, injured in NLCS Game 5
- Official: Narrative of riders filming train rape is false
- COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots
- Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped American missionaries
- No 'Squid Game': South Korea's real-life debt trap
- House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
- NASA launches tool that measures Western water loss
- New Zealand sets 90% vaccination target to end lockdowns
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Alabama native charged in Jan. 6 insurrection denied release
- Over half of Taiwanese satisfied with its democracy: Pew poll
- foodpanda and Rebel Foods launch Asia’s largest virtual brands partnership
- Biden ties legislative agenda to MLK push for racial justice
- No. 10 Oregon, UCLA clash with bigger goals at risk
- Trust key to success for Taiwan's TSMC: American economist
- Brazil's Bolsonaro: pandemic inquiry accusations 'fantasies'
- Strategic Acquisition Strengthens Tremor’s & Unruly’s End-to-End CTV & Video Technology Stack
- Four Chinese fighter jets intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Nissan ex-chair Ghosn set on restoring reputation
- EU leaders call for tougher migration controls amid border surge
- WHO includes Taiwan's Medigen vaccine in Phase III trials
- Wallabies start late-season tour vs ever-improving Japan
- President Biden vows to defend Taiwan if attacked by China
- White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan
- Laine's overtime goal lifts Blue Jackets over Islanders 3-2
- Police: Fired grain elevator worker shot 3 people, killing 2
- Alabama man who avoided February execution date has been put to death for 1991 killing of a woman
- Young, Hawks open season with 113-87 rout of Mavericks
- US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
- Police: 4 killed in Washington state shooting
- US women tie South Korea 0-0, snap 22-match home win streak
- Harbor patrol searched, couldn't find California oil spill
- Qantas moves up flights as Australia expects tourists soon
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates his record on COVID vaccine
- Become Unbeatable - AOC Launches AGON 4 Series
- Bobrovsky gets 300th win, unbeaten Panthers top Avs 4-1
- Swedish teen rapper Einar killed in shooting
- NCKU, Yi Tzai Association discuss strategic digitizing and sustainability in Taiwan
- Kotkaniemi scores in Montreal return, Hurricanes win 4-1
- Couture and Labanc score, Sharks beat Senators 2-1
- Rangers beat Predators 3-1 on Lafrenière's third-period goal
- Bengals in the mix in tough AFC North? Right now, they are
- Markstrom shuts out Red Wings in Calgary's 3-0 win
- Capitals' Sprong has goal, assist in 4-1 win over Devils
- Suburban Denver cop suspended after cursing at teen driver
- Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 squeaks to new record high
- China cries foul at EU report backing closer Taiwan ties
- AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
- 8 Harbord Square: London's First Blank Canvas Homes for the Creatively Adventurous
- Hope, trepidation as US Eagles face All Blacks in Washington
- What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
- Mordecai throws 3 more TDs, No. 21 SMU beats Tulane 55-26
- House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
- California plan to ban community oil drilling far from final
- Letter to Editor: Taiwan's recall vote against Chen Po-wei should cause concern
- Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat
- Extra crispy: Max Fried can't pitch Braves into World Series
- McAuliffe's backslapping political brand put to test in 2021
- Afghan girls set up 'secret school' amid Taliban restrictions
- Luxembourg legalizes growing of cannabis in EU first
- Blanding makes her voice heard in Virginia governor's race
- Blank slate to best hope: Can Youngkin rescue the Va. GOP?
- Miller injures ankle, Broncos slide to 4th straight loss
- Kyle Connor scores twice, Jets beat Ducks 5-1 for 1st win
- McDavid scores Nos. 200, 201 in Oilers' victory over Coyotes
- Curry scores 45 points, Warriors beat Clippers 115-113
- Philippines: What happened to the victims of Marawi's deadly siege?
- Keenum, 3rd-string back Johnson lead Browns past Broncos
- China Evergrande supplies funds for interest payment, set to avert default
- Pakistanis suffer under inflation amid IMF negotiations
- Alabama man put to death for 1991 killing of woman
- Kerry Logistics Network Crowned Best 3PL Provider for the Sixth Time and Best Logistics Service Provider - Sea at AFLAS Awards
- Taiwanese officials criticize retired general for 'whitewashing' China's ADIZ incursions
- Greenpeace chief warns of 'greenwashing' at UN climate talks
- Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS
- Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment
- Braves get Soler back in NLCS Game 5 after COVID-19 absence
- Beijing police name pianist Li Yundi in prostitution case
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates his record on COVID vaccine
- McDavid tops 200 goals in Oilers' 5-1 win over Coyotes
- Harpoon missile system delivery to Taiwan will be completed 2028
- Stephen Curry scores 45, Warriors hold off Clippers 115-113
- LEADING OFF: Astros try to clinch trip to World Series
- Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
- Turkey's Osman Kavala case: A break with Europe?
- AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
- Week 8 Preview: Chip vs. Oregon; Pickett's Heisman chance
- Japan OKs plan to push clean energy, nuclear to cut carbon
- US Rowing accepts resignation of longtime men's coach Teti
- AP Week in Pictures: North America
- Angela Merkel receives fond farewell at final EU summit
- Demko makes 29 saves, Canucks beat winless Blackhawks 4-1
- Thursday's Sports in Brief
- Beijing offering COVID-19 boosters, 4 months before Olympics
- UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
- Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
- EU defense ambitions should not 'duplicate' NATO: Stoltenberg
- Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on movie set
- Oklahoma looks to find footing with new coach Porter Moser
- Otzelberger faces tall task bringing back magic to Cyclones
- Dream-come-true job for Adams at Texas Tech with new seniors
- 8 enough at TCU? Dixon embraces change after losing season
- Rebuilt bunch of Jayhawks eye NCAA Tournament retribution
- Beard builds transfer-heavy lineup for debut at No. 5 Texas
- Oklahoma State to move on without No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham
- Taiwan president attends semiconductor academy opening at NCKU
- In South Sudan, flooding called 'worst thing in my lifetime'
- UK and Taiwan sign MoU to enhance hydrogen and fuel cell technology cooperation
- Art Taipei launches virtual gallery featuring edible NFTs
- Sheriff: Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman
- DJ trio Swedish House Mafia reunite with new music, tour
- One of Taiwan’s wealthiest businessmen diagnosed with Delta variant
- Indonesian caregiver in north Taiwan tests positive for COVID
- 6 Rohingya die in clashes between two groups in Bangladesh
- Cyberport FinTech InnoCon 2021 takes place online on 1 November Showcases financial industry and start-up co-creation and deciphers digital transformation needs
- Germany: Train driver hit by falling branch in storm dies
- Bad Boys Pest Control Company cooperates with Christian New Life Association to help people recovering from drug addiction and integrate into society
- ‘Taiwan model’ should expand to environmental protection
- Masters champion Matsuyama takes 2nd-round lead at Zozo
- Chinese leader expected to comment on Taiwan in speech about UN
- 16 killed in Russian gunpowder factory blast
- Taiwan graduates face tough start to working lives
- 1 dead after jumping from 19th floor to escape Mumbai fire
- A jab in each arm: France vaccinates against flu and COVID
- Tehran holds first public Friday Prayers in almost 2 years
- Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 10/25/2021
- British Chamber of Commerce Taipei praises gender equality in Taiwan
- McAuliffe's backslapping political brand put to test in 2021
- Blank slate to best hope: Can Youngkin rescue the Va. GOP?
- Blanding makes her voice heard in Virginia governor's race
- Two South Koreans tied for lead at home LPGA tournament
- Melbourne reopens as world's most locked-down city eases pandemic restrictions
- Taiwan residents who took AZ can take BNT for 2nd dose in November
- APEC finance ministers agree to step up vaccine efforts
- Thailand to allow quarantine-free travel from 46 countries, PM says
- Australia asks why Hong Kong considers lobsters national security risk
- China urges U.S. to avoid sending wrong signals on Taiwan
- Taiwan says will show firm determination to defend itself
- China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis
- Aid workers say Ethiopian military airstrikes forced a United Nations flight to abandon its landing in Tigray's capital.
- First female head of Japan labor lobby vows to empower women
- Turkish lira continues to slide after interest rate cut
- Foreign minister hails start of a new era in Taiwan-EU relations
- S Korea blocks army from appealing transgender soldier case
- Pakistan: Four killed at banned Islamist party rally
- 46 countries agree to better protect environmental defenders
- Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit
- Dozens missing in Nepal as floods, mudslides kill over 100
- Dortmund striker Erling Haaland out with hip muscle injury
- Goggia, Moioli to carry Italy's flag at Olympic ceremonies
- England-India cricket test series to be completed in July
- From exile, female former Afghan leader keeps fighting
- Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
- Chinese tax agency investigating high-profile developer
- Nigerian official says new leader of IS-linked group killed
- German governors press to keep nationwide pandemic rules
- Polish miners protest top EU court's order to shut coal mine
- Thailand easing tourist quarantine rules in November
- 'Equal chances': World Cup skiing has balanced schedule
- Amid air quality concerns, districts embrace electric buses
- As virus cases rise, so do pleas for Russians to get vaccine
- Mumbai cinemas reopen after 18 months as life swings back
- 3 years after Pittsburgh synagogue attack, trial still ahead
- Militant group ends hunger strike in Israeli prisons
- Malaysia reopens cautiously to foreign workers, tourists
- "Danke schön!" EU leaders, Obama give Merkel big sendoff
- Amnesty seeks COVID-19 inquiry into Italian nursing homes
- Zhang Boheng wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds
- Journalist imprisoned over leaked UAE-Iraq pre-game comments
- Correction: Obit--Von Trapp Daughter story
- Prosecutors seek fine for Benzema in French blackmail trial
- Real estate scion Robert Durst charged with murder in 1982 disappearance of wife Kathie Durst in New York
- US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies
- Prosecutor charges Minneapolis police officer with manslaughter in July pursuit that ended in death of motorist
- Kosovo's president orders 2 Russian diplomats expelled
- European soccer leagues oppose FIFA biennial World Cup plan
- US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, second highest on record, but down $360 billion from all-time 2020 high
- Man City fan in 'stable' condition in hospital after attack
- Russia flies home bodies of 4 tourists who died in Albania
- American Express profits jump as travel, dining normalize
- Fox News launching its own mobile-friendly weather service
- Bernard Haitink, renowned Dutch conductor, dies at 92
- Caro exhibit 'Turn the Page' is a window into his world
- Russia's Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett
- Free community college expected to be cut from spending bill
- Kremlin wall 'tooth' broken by collapsing scaffolding
- Regional airline SkyWest cancels hundreds of flights
- Limbo in a blue tent: African asylum-seekers stuck on Cyprus
- Third bank robbed in Myanmar's largest city in three months
- Deputies: Man fatally shoots neighbor in dispute over a cat
- Namibia reaches main draw at T20 World Cup for 1st time
- Russia's infections, deaths soar to new record high
- Orthodox Church's top patriarch to visit US, meet with Biden
- EU to keep fighting Belarus's "weaponization" of migrants
- Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
- Supreme Court won't immediately block Texas' ban on most abortions, but agrees to hear arguments on Nov. 1
- Scientists urge UK to prep rapid return of COVID measures
- Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins invests in Premier League club
- Domestic leagues eye review of Champions League 2024 changes
- Jones to be interim manager at Newcastle for 2 EPL games
- UN: Syria constitution drafting process 'big disappointment'
- Spanish govt returns fines for breaking virus lockdown rules
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- As NFL trade deadline looms, Dolphins say Tua is 'our QB'
- Bellagio in Vegas showing 11 Picasso works before auction
- Belarus scraps short-lived mask mandates amid virus surge
- Campaigners stage climate protests across continents
- West Virginia's Bob Huggins enters 40th season with 900 wins
- India, Britain discuss cooperation ahead of climate summit
- Study says tech firms underreport their carbon footprint
- Bourbon maker reaches tentative deal with striking workers
- Evacuation flights for migrants start again in Libya
- Very different No. 8 Baylor sees chance to repeat as champs
- Bosnian Serb police drill seen as separatist 'provocation'
- Pens' star Crosby: still no timetable for return from injury
- What's in, and what's out, as Democrats reshape Biden bill
- Rod Stewart's plea deal on battery charge falls through
- EU unconvinced by Polish arguments on rule of law changes
- K-State aims for big bounceback after 9 wins last season
- Report: Foreign aid lost in Syria exchange rate distortions
- Marine vet foils Arizona robbery by grabbing suspect's gun
- Violence erupts at Islamists rally in Pakistan, killing 4
- Virus keeps Kingsbury from practice as Cards prep for Texans
- Alabama: App may help cut long stadium food, drink lines
- MATCHDAY: Chelsea without strikers; Bayern without coach
- Police: Gunman killed, 2 officers wounded in shootout
- Romania revives restrictions as hospitals struggle, jabs lag
- Analysis: Several NFL teams entering danger zone very early
- Easton leads as Mallorca Open suspended due to darkness
- Israel outlaws Palestinian rights groups, alleging terrorism
- Watchdog finds flaws in FAA oversight of American Airlines
- Backup plan: Browns can trust Keenum with Mayfield injured
- Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
- North Dakota seeks new deal with Josh Duhamel as pitchman
- Poles protest on anniversary of ruling restricting abortion
- No. 1 Gonzaga fully reloaded after run to championship game
- Award-winning teenage rapper shot to death in Sweden
- Lev Parnas, former associate of Rudy Giuliani, convicted of campaign finance crimes
- Myanmar upset its military leader barred from regional meet
- Justice Department to expand redlining investigation efforts
- Harris to travel to Paris next month for talks with Macron
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments
- Ex-Wisconsin teacher gets 12 years for secret videotapes
- Louisville, women's hoops coach agree to contract extension
- FBI looking for players victimized by Connecticut AAU coach
- US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest
- Serendipity? 3 sisters have same birthday in different years
- EXPLAINER: Where does Gabby Petito slaying probe go next?
- White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in 'weeks'
- Analysis: Choosing a perfect NBA Top 75 team was impossible
- On Nov. 1, no GM plants will be closed due to chip shortage
- Powell says inflation risks rising, but Fed can be 'patient'
- Alpine skiing turns to former F1 boss Ecclestone for advice
- Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border
- France urges Iran to curb nuclear activity, resume talks
- Stock tied to Trump media venture soars in another frenzy
- Snap, Intel fall; American Express, Mattel rise
- Alexandrova beats Sabalenka to reach Kremlin Cup semifinals
- Titans left tackle Lewan out vs. Chiefs, Jones questionable
- Group clings to faith as US works on Haiti kidnapping case
- Pa. Rep. Kelly faces ethics scrutiny over stock purchase
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- 911 caller on Murdaugh's road shooting: 'looks like a setup'
- COVID takes a bite from Bazoulé’s cult of sacred crocodiles
- Jets QB Wilson eager for second shot at Patriots, Belichick
- Bears place veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on COVID-19 list
- Limited service on DC Metro to extend through November
- Burkardt scores 2 as Mainz beats Augsburg 4-1 in Bundesliga
- Torino and Sampdoria post wins in Serie A
- Lyft report: Sexual assaults rose sharply in recent years
- Prosecutor: Woman charged with killing 4 had other targets
- Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, still notch weekly gains
- Employee who killed gunman likely saved lives, police say
- NFL Prospect Watch: Ohio State guard Thayer Munford
- Years of waiting finally end as Kraken make home debut
- Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramirez to live in exile in Spain
- Oklahoma St. coach Gundy agrees to perpetual 5-year deal
- California's Brooksby, 20, clinches Next Gen Finals berth
- Granada's late goal denies Osasuna share of lead in Spain
- Court won't revive death sentence for South Carolina inmate
- Governor's ex-chief of staff can remain free before trial
- Supreme Court doesn't block Texas abortion law, sets hearing
- Illegal border crossings fall in September but hit year high
- Business Highlights: Job seekers, redlining investigations
- Minneapolis cop charged in chase that killed innocent driver
- ‘Wie bitte?’: Why German is Alpine skiing’s common language
- Italy outraged after Jacobs excluded from award nominees
- Giants' Slayton expected back, Barkley, Toney, Golladay out
- DNA match IDs Alaska serial killer's victim after 37 years
- Wizards star Bradley Beal out against Pacers with hip issues
- Saint-Etienne salvages draw in game delayed by thrown flares
- Arsenal beats Aston Villa 3-1 in Premier League
- Apaches ask appeals court to oppose transfer of Arizona land
- Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes
- Peter Scolari of 'Newhart,' 'Bosom Buddies,' dies at 66
- Judge issues injunction blocking Wisconsin fall wolf hunt
- Court: Turkish Halkbank to be charged in Iran sanctions case
- Ravens rule out Murray, Watkins for Cincinnati game
- Garoppolo set to play for 49ers, Williams could be out
- Broncos' awful starts, inability to get stops a losing mix
- Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye abruptly resigns
- EXPLAINER: California proposes limits on community drilling
- UN investigator: North Korea has never been more isolated
- Man pleads guilty in St. Louis Catholic store killing
- Judge: Certain California prison guards must be vaccinated
- EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law gets Supreme Court arguments
- Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid spurs no influx
Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid spurs no influx
- Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny hoping to stay healthy
- Column: F1 takes another run at conquering America
- ZOZO Championship Tee Times
- Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions' playoff opener
- Rep. Ocasio-Cortez reintroduces bill for 9/11 cleanup crews
- Hamilton-Verstappen Formula 1 duel hits the track in Texas
- Wisconsin audit finds elections are 'safe and secure'
- 'Widespread' racial harassment found at Utah school district
- Jury gets chance to hear Elizabeth Holmes' bold promises
- AP sources: Southern Miss accepts invite to join Sun Belt
- California travel blogger among 2 killed in Mexico's Tulum
- Climate change disrupting natural cycles at drier Lake Tahoe
- Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall
- Halyna Hutchins remembered as gifted cinematographer
- Ash Barty done for season, won't defend her WTA Finals title
- U.S. Supreme Court takes up Texas abortion case, lets ban remain
- Suns respond to potential investigation, deny racism, sexism
- VP Lai reiterates Taiwan's commitment to developing cultural, creative industries
- Italy: Former minister Matteo Salvini on trial for preventing migrant ship from docking
- EXPLAINER: Guns on movie sets: How does that work?
- Two Taiwan scientists revolutionize mouthfeel of vegan meat
- Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection
- U.S. senators calm troubled Taiwan Strait waters with bill
- Police: Burglar gets new keys before she's locked up
- Deal seems near on $2T Biden package, though deadline slips
- Bridges scores 30 points, Hornets beat careless Cavs 123-112
- Warrant: Baldwin didn't know weapon contained live round
- Qantas to step up international flying amid 'massive demand' from Australians
- Knicks make 24 3s, cruise past rebuilding Magic 121-96
- Coyle, Ullmark lead Bruins to 4-1 win over Sabres
- FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids
- Dodgers' Scherzer scratched from Game 6 start vs Braves
- Dodgers eager to embrace 2020 NLCS storyline against Braves
- Fire-scarred California braces for more storms, flash floods
- LEADING OFF: Braves try again to eliminate Dodgers, reach WS
- Udoka: Celtics haven't talked to Kanter about Tibet comments
- Raptors beat Celtics 115-83, spoil Udoka's home opener
- Sharks stay perfect with 5-3 win over sluggish Maple Leafs
- Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back
- Tropical Storm Rick strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
- Durant's triple-double rallies Nets past 76ers 114-109
- Dinwiddie leads Wizards to 135-134 OT win over Pacers
- US military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strike
- Wood helps Rockets rout Thunder 124-91 in home opener
- Simmons out for home opener, still not ready to join 76ers
- Washington's Cook carted off with apparent neck injury
- Houston Astros beat Boston Red Sox 5-0 in Game 6 of ALCS to reach World Series for second time in three seasons
- Canada beats US 3-1 in pre-Olympic women's hockey game
- Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
- LaVine scores 32, DeRozan 26 as Bulls pound Pelicans 128-112
- China to test out property tax plan in some regions — report
Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection
- What's in, and what's out, as Democrats reshape Biden bill
- Defense secretary reiterates US commitment to Taiwan's defense
- Gurianov's overtime goal pushes Stars past Kings 3-2
- Red Sox run out of fight, fall to Astros in ALCS Game 6
- Exclusive: U.S. hopes to soon relocate Afghan pilots who fled to Tajikistan, official says
- Child tax credit tussle reflects debate over work incentives
- Chris Paul reaches 20,000 points, Suns beat Lakers 115-105
- Nathan Chen falters, Vincent Zhou leads at Skate America
- García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series
- Jokic posts 32 points, 16 boards; Nuggets top Spurs 102-96
- Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
- National Taiwan University president to leave office after one term
Sharks stay perfect with 5-3 win over sluggish Maple Leafs
- CPTPP delay likely to result in stalemate
- Mitchell scores 27, Gobert leads late surge, Jazz beat Kings
- Dwight, AD downplay confrontation in Lakers' loss to Suns
- China passes law to ease homework pressure on children
- Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
- Saudi Arabia announces ambitious net-zero target by 2060, joining more than 100 nations to curb man-made climate change
- W Series makes American debut at F1's US Grand Prix
- Spotlight on Florida's Mullen could dim or intensify vs UGA
- LEADING OFF: Braves try again to eliminate Dodgers, reach WS
- Washington extends Arizona's streak to 19 with 21-16 win
- Matsuyama has 1-stroke, 3rd-round lead at Zozo Championship
- Pakistan: Deadly clashes as banned Islamist party continues protest
- Taiwan Railways Administration's iconic blue trains back in service
- Oilers beat Vegas 5-3, extend season-opening win streak to 5
- Taiwan signs 7 MOUs with Slovakia
- China's land sales slump for second month as property chill bites
- ZOZO Championship Par Scores
- ZOZO Championship Scores
- BMW Ladies Championship Par Scores
- BMW Ladies Championship Scores
- Sri Lanka gives booster shots to front-line workers, seniors
- Recall election for Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator concludes
- Taiwan’s PX Mart to take over French-invested RT-Mart hypermarket chain
- Lyft records more than 4,000 sexual assault cases in long-overdue safety report
- North Korea tells US to stop supporting Taiwan
- Ukraine sees new record high in virus deaths, infections
- Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
- Lim takes 4-stroke lead at LPGA tournament in South Korea
- Bosnia police say 6 people die in fire, some injured
- Russian COVID spike persists, setting new death record
- New Zealand's coronavirus outbreak spreads to South Island
Kremlin Cup Results
Japanese Results
Japanese Standings
- Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator loses recall
- Extradition of Venezuelan spy chief to US from Spain delayed
- Thousands of Islamists continue marching to Pakistan capital
- Australia 32, Japan 23
- Joe Biden's Taiwan gaffes create concern in China and Asia
- The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2021
- Opinion: EU emphasizes power over values in row with Poland
- N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
- Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops
- GOP uses voters to push election reforms in unlikely states
- Indonesia’s investment minister meets Foxconn, Gogoro executives in Taiwan
- Frenchman tied to far-right abduction charged with terrorism
- Bangladesh to share 'climate prosperity plan' at COP26
- Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated
- Prince Charles warns of narrow window to face climate change
- Roadside bombing targets Taliban, kills Afghan civilians
- Is there a constitutional right to food? Mainers to decide
- Ayala or Sears: Both would make history in Virginia election
- WTA Tenerife Ladies Open Results
- Olympic vault champ Rebeca Andrade wins 2 medals at worlds
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Salvini on trial in Italy over 2019 migrant ship
- Zardes sprains knee, could miss US's November qualifiers
- Olympic sprinter Alex Quiñónez fatally shot in Ecuador
- Libya FM: Security, stability necessary to usher in new govt
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- Disruptions to schooling fall hardest on vulnerable students
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- A moving 'reunion' for descendants of Holocaust survivors
A moving 'reunion' for descendants of Holocaust survivors
- NWSL Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- SPHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Chelsea romps to 7-0 win over Norwich in Premier League
- English Summaries
- 575 inmates escape in latest Nigeria jailbreak
- English Standings
- English Results
- AP Week in Pictures: Global
- Saudi Arabia pledges 2060 target of net-zero emissions
- Virus surge persists in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia
- Out of the way! NASCAR contenders want traffic to pull aside
- ATP World Tour European Open Results
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- NHL Preseason Expanded Glance
- Harrison Ford reunited with lost credit card in Sicily
- Shiffrin excels in World Cup skiing opener for her 70th win
- No 'blank slate' jurors in county shaken by Arbery slaying
- Australia beats South Africa to open Super 12s at T20 WC
- EXPLAINER: How wildfires impact wildlife, their habitat
- LPGA Tour BMW Championship Par Scores
- LPGA Tour BMW Championship Scores
- Officials: 16 militants, 2 soldiers killed in Pakistan raids
- Vermont marker recognizes early African American poet
- Iran provincial governor slapped in a rare security breach
- Spain pledges quicker help for La Palma volcano damage
- PGA Tour ZOZO Championship Scores
- Saudi-owned Newcastle backtracks on clothing request to fans
- Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Norway intel agency: Kongsberg-type attack will happen again
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Late Rodrigo penalty earns Leeds 1-1 draw with Wolves in EPL
- Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo
- Watford routs Everton 5-2 in EPL for 1st win under Ranieri
- Uzbek president who has eased restrictions heads to new term
- Koeman: Barcelona can't be afraid of Madrid in 'clásico'
- Scottish Results
- Scottish Standings
- Tens of thousands in Orban rally in Hungary capital Budapest
- Wilson's overhead kick earns Newcastle draw at Palace in EPL
- Cornet scores 2 for Burnley in draw at Southampton
- Winther shoots 8-under 62, reclaims lead at Mallorca Open
- French Results
- French Standings
- Greek Results
- Greek Standings
- England's revenge as defending champ West Indies out for 55
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Jannik Sinner wins again in Antwerp, eyes ATP Finals
- Palestinian rights groups see muzzle in Israel's terror tag
- Kontaveit faces Alexandrova in Moscow final, Sakkari retires
- Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann
- Blackhawks F Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol
- Ricciardo rips laps in "hero" Earnhardt's classic No. 3
- Chelsea, Man City win big without playing a striker in EPL
- Long Island University gets first win of season, tops CCSU
- Foden scores 2, City beats Brighton 4-1 in Premier League
- Dutch Standings
- Dutch Results
- Bryant leads Eastern Michigan past Bowling Green 55-24
- Mallorca Golf Open Par Scores
- Mallorca Golf Open Scores
- Grooms' 4 total touchdowns lead Yale past Penn 42-28
- Grant helps Sacred Heart pull away from Duquesne 31-13
- Smiling Shiffrin inspired by US teammates and boyfriend
- 49ers coming off bye seek 1st win vs. Colts since 2001
- Cheek sparks Elon to 24-10 victory over New Hampshire
- Northern Illinois rallies in final minute to beat Chippewas
- Pappas rallies Morehead State to 27-24 win over Marist
- No. 6 Michigan tops Northwestern 33-7; Michigan State next
- Uganda police say 1 killed, 7 injured in explosion at eatery
- Crum, Kent State hold off Ohio 34-27
- Packers place rookie center Josh Myers on injured reserve
- Lindholm’s 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OT
- Copeland has 4 TDs, Chattanooga rolls past Samford 55-13
- DeMorat rallies Fordham past winless Lehigh 35-28
- Brock's late TD run helps Maine fend off Albany 19-16
- Duffey leads Hampton over North Carolina A&T 30-9
- Raging gunbattles in northern Mexico city kill 4, wound 2
- No. 16 Wake Forest beats Army 70-56 behind Hartman
- After 'Rust' shooting, a look at other notable set accidents
- Perry's 5TDs lead Brown past Cornell 49-45
- No. 2 Cincinnati stays unbeaten with 27-20 win over Navy
- Argentine Standings
- Argentine Results
- San Diego makes Lindsey the Toreros' winningest coach
- Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'
- Broncos get pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in swap with Vikes
- Davidson rushes for 363 yards, 5 TDs, beats Butler 49-35
- Buehler gets the start for Dodgers in Game 6 of NLCS
- UK says time running out for solution in Brexit trade talks
- Indiana State uses 4 4th-quarter picks in rallying to win
- Wallabies beat Japan 32-23 to begin end-of-season tour
- Florida St. shreds UMass 59-3 to win third straight game
- Richard leads North Carolina Central past Morgan State 28-17
- US envoy urges North Korea to stop tests, engage in talks
- Davis leads W Carolina to 1st win, 45-31 over The Citadel
- East Tennessee State rallies in fourth quarter to top Furman
- After California wildfire, thousands of trees to be removed
- Steve Flesch takes lead in Dominion Energy Charity Classic
- Oklahoma lawmaker criticized for Asian American comment
- Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1
- Dominion Energy Charity Classic Par Scores
- Dominion Energy Charity Classic Tour Scores
- Villarreal loses to Athletic, continues to struggle in Spain
- F1 US Grand Prix Lineup
- Radke kicks 5 FGs, James Madison top Delaware 22-10
- Tennessee Tech overwhelms Virginia Lynchburg 56-13
- Two interceptions lead Indiana State to upset of Coyotes
- Illinois stuns No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in NCAA's 1st 9OT game
- McNeese's defense dominates with 10 sacks, 3 interceptions
- Late goals see Milan beat 9-man Bologna 4-2 to go top
- New Zealand 104, United States 14
- Stout defense lifts South Carolina St over Delaware St 13-7
- BC-GLF--Mallorca Open Scores
- North Dakota uses trick plays to beat Western Illinois 34-10
- Gardner-Webb's quick start sinks Robert Morris 28-17
- MATCHDAY: Day of big rivalries in European soccer
- K-State rallies past Texas Tech 25-24, ends Big 12 skid at 8
- Georgetown rallies with a pair of late TDs to edge Bucknell
- Lowest totals in T20 World Cup history
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest
- Striking bourbon workers ratify new Heaven Hill contract
- Tanner, Snead spark Austin Peay to 47-6 romp over Murray St
- Howard, Logan lead UT Martin past SE Missouri State 38-30
- Shrader's 5TDs leads Syracuse past Virginia Tech 41-36
- Top-ranked Sam Houston rolls on with 16th straight win
- Gibbs victory at Kansas leaves Xfinity title wide open
- Carter completes 21 straight sending Norfolk St. past Howard
- Northern Iowa hands South Dakota St 2nd straight home loss
- Sporting edges Seattle; Revolution claim Supporters’ Shield
- Lester helps William & Mary cruise past Towson 40-14
- ZOZO Championship Tee Times
- Rangers score 3 in final 6 minutes, rally past Sens 3-2
- Colombian authorities announce capture of Dairo Antonio Úsuga, one of country’s most wanted drug traffickers.
- Vantrease throws for 3 TDs, Buffalo piles up 11 sacks in win
- North Alabama cruises past Charleston Southern 45-22
- Hickbottom's 3 TDs lead Tennessee State to 3rd straight win
- Kelley throws 3 TD passes as SE Louisiana rolls 51-14
- Braves plan to be without OF Soler in NL Championship Series
- Rice beats UAB 30-24 in key Conference USA matchup
- Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy
- BYU beats Washington State in 1st game since Rolovich fired
- Sanders starts Jackson St. rally in win over Bethune-Cookman
- Verstappen takes pole over Hamilton to start U.S. Grand Prix
- Garbers sets school QB rushing mark, Cal thumps Colorado
- Nealis scores first goal since 2019, Red Bulls top Crew 2-1
- All Blacks score 16 tries to beat United States 104-14
- Kennesaw State shuts down Campbell offense, wins 30-7
- Uzbekistan votes as incumbent strongman guaranteed victory
- New York Red Bulls 2, Columbus 1
- Hurricane Rick gains force off Mexico's Pacific coast
- Johnson, Weber State upend No. 2 Eastern Washington 35-34
- Sheread scores 4 TDs as Florida A&M edges MVSU 31-28
- Finn ignites rally as Toledo tops Western Michigan 34-15
- No. 5 FCS Villanova downs Rhode Island 44-0
- Mexican Standings
- Pitt is it: No. 23 Panthers top reeling Clemson 27-17
- Iowa St. wins another close one against No. 8 Cowboys 24-21
- Weatherford's late interception seals it for Miami (Ohio)
- Cunningham rushes for 3 TDs, Louisville tops Boston College
- China to pilot property tax scheme in some regions -Xinhua
- Minnesota freshmen run over Maryland in 34-16 romp
- Colombia's most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid
- Oregon's Dye sets FBS mark with a TD on 4 straight carries
- New Mexico defense stymies Wyoming in 14-3 win
- New Jersey governor race tests Murphy's progressive politics
- Willis, Douglas propel Liberty past North Texas 35-26
- Over 2,000 migrants march out of southern city in Mexico
- Dye, Brown lead No. 10 Oregon past UCLA, 34-31
- Vanessa Bryant said LA sheriff promised to secure crash site
- Mobley has double-double, Cavs beat Hawks 101-95 for 1st win
- Criminal gangs smuggle sodas into Portugal to avoid sugar tax
- New York City FC 6, D.C. United 0
- Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race
- China passes new border law amid concerns about India, Afghanistan
- Montreal 1, Toronto FC 1
- Payton throws for 3 TDs in Mercer's 45-14 rout of Wofford
- Philadelphia 1, Nashville 0
- Hartman's goal late in OT gives Wild 4-3 win over Ducks
- Jozy Altidore scores last goal, Toronto FC ties Montreal 1-1
- Miller spearheads N.D. State rally past Missouri St., 27-20
- Hurricanes stretch win streak to 4 games, beat Columbus 5-1
- Politician criticizes KMT's recall of Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator
- Miami 5, Cincinnati 1
- Chicago 1, Real Salt Lake 0
- Castellanos scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats DC United 6-0
- Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
- Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1
- Day long celebration to welcome the Kraken to Seattle
- S. Florida uses ground attack to pull away from Temple 34-14
- Huberdeau leads undefeated Panthers past Flyers 4-2
- Big finish powers Prairie View A&M to 48-21 rout of Southern
- Tarleton holds off Midwestern State 17-14
- Zappe sparks Western Kentucky to 34-19 victory over FIU
- Przybylko's PK goal helps Union beat Nashville 1-0
- Inter Miami scores 4 in 2nd half, routs FC Cincinnati 5-1
- Brissett helps Pacers pull away from Heat in overtime
- Boo! Thousands crowd New Orleans streets for 1st parade
- Beric, Slonina help Fire beat Real Salt Lake 1-0
- Pavel Zacha scores in OT to lift Devils past Sabres, 2-1
- Makar scores in 6th round of shootout, Avs beat Lightning
- Hale runs for 253, 4 TDs as Central Arkansas tops Lamar
- Colorado 2, Portland 0
- Bergen, Brown help Montana cruise past Idaho 34-14
- No. 24 UTSA beat Louisiana Tech 45-16 for 8th straight win
- Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods dies at 67
- Fresno State holds off Nevada for 34-32 win
- Illinois outlasts No. 7 Penn State in 9th overtime
- DeRozan helps Bulls beat Pistons 97-82
- Stastny scores twice, Jets hold off Predators 6-4
- Corral leads No. 12 Mississippi over Orgeron, LSU 31-17
- O'Connor, Pettersson help Penguins rout Maple Leafs 7-1
- Hastings, Gilliam lead UC Davis over Cal Poly 24-13
- Atlanta Braves beat Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 6 of NLCS to advance to face Houston Astros in World Series
- Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Pacific
- Young, Robinson power No. 4 Alabama past Tennessee 52-24
- Cristian Arango, LAFC play Minnesota United to 1-1 tie
- McCaffrey, no-break defense lead Northern Colorado victory
Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Perreault has hat trick, Canadiens top Red Wings for 1st win
- Perron posts 6th hat trick, Blues top Kings for 4th victory
- West Virginia tops TCU 29-17 despite TD kick return at start
- Van Dyke has 4 TD passes, Miami tops No. 18 NC State 31-30
- Wydermyer scores twice as No. 17 A&M routs Gamecocks 44-14
- No. 5 Ohio St extends streak with 54-7 blowout at Indiana
- Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
- Wolves top Pelicans 94-87 on tough 'D' after Towns fouls out
- Middleton, Antetokounmpo carry Bucks past Spurs 121-111
- Nicholls drubs Houston Baptist as Scott has huge 1st quarter
- FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles Galaxy 2
- US, Taiwan officials discuss Taiwan's global participation in virtual meeting
- Vancouver 1, San Jose 1
- Self, Gipson lead Stephen F. Austin over Dixie State 37-20
- Musgrave, Baylor help Oregon State overcome Utah 42-34
- Rapids beat Timbers 2-0, clinch playoff berth
- Armstrong's six TDs lift Virginia past Yellow Jackets, 48-40
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: Oregon's Dye scores four straight
- Sorokin stops 26 shots in Islanders' 3-0 win over Coyotes
- Huge second quarter leads Sacramento State to rout of NAU
- No. 22 San Diego State holds off Air Force, 20-14
- Galaxy rally for 2-2 tie with FC Dallas
- Opinion: Erdogan is fighting to stay in power
- Houston overcomes weather and ECU in 31-24 win
- Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
- Scherzer watches, Buehler struggles as Dodgers' season ends
- Harper leads Alcorn State past Texas Southern 44-27
- Shakur Stevenson jabs way to 10th-round TKO over Herring
- Expansion Kraken fall in home debut 4-2 to Vancouver
- Kikanovic, Earthquakes tie 1-1 with Whitecaps
- Williams leads No. 13 Notre Dame past Southern Cal, 31-16
- Zhou takes advantage of Chen's struggles at Skate America
- Russell scores in 7th straight game, Sporting beats Sounders
- McCollum helps Blazers rout Suns for first win of season
- Rogers throws for 4 TDs; ULM beats S. Alabama 41-31
- Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases
- India: Facebook under the microscope over ignoring hate speech
- Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
- Remains of missing hiker found in central Taiwan reservoir
- Parson runs for 3 TDs as Hawaii beats New Mexico St. 48-34
- Pakistan: Islamists halt march after deal with government
- Benito Mussolini's great-grandson named in Lazio squad for first time
- AP PHOTOS: Sufi religious order finally able to gather again
- Masters champion Matsuyama wins by 5 shots in Japan
- Vietnam to allow Taiwanese tourists beginning in November
- Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan govt
- US urges NKorea to stop missile tests and return to talks
- Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
- Regent Taipei presents a spooky series of Halloween delights
- Kaohsiung Light Rail expansion progresses
- Uganda's president says deadly blast likely a terrorist act
- Sudan: Political tensions continue as protesters block roads
- Jin Young Ko wins LPGA South Korea, set to move to No 1
- Pope Francis urges EU not to send back rescued migrants
- French sexual abuse victims denounce police mistreatment
- Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband on hunger strike, criticizes Boris Johnson
- To navigate legal quandaries, Biden leans on low-key counsel
- Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties
- Africa tries to end vaccine inequity by replicating its own
- Israel set to OK 3,000 West Bank settler homes this week
- US skier Cochran-Siegle’s setback fuels Olympic motivation
- Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize
- ATP World Tour European Open Results
- Swiss skier Odermatt wins GS opener; American Radamus 6th
- Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers
- Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'
- Texas drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 kids
- Doncic has 27 points, 12 assists as Mavs beat Raptors 103-95
- Sri Lanka tops Bangladesh by 5 wickets in T20 World Cup
- Taiwan shaken by 6.5-magnitude quake, woman hurt by rockfall
- Antonio leads West Ham to 1-0 victory over Tottenham in EPL
- Tielemans, Maddison lead Leicester to 2-1 win at Brentford
- Pope: Don't send migrants back to Libya and 'inhumane' camps
- Uzbek president heading toward landslide win in election
- Small plane crashes into Wisconsin home, kills 2 onboard
- Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike
- Picasso artworks auctioned for combined $109M in Las Vegas
- Kontaveit wins Kremlin Cup in comeback over Alexandrova
- A Wyoming farewell for Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing
- Italy, UniCredit break off talks on ailing Italian bank
- Jay Black, singer for Jay and the Americans, dies at 82
- Hu wins horizontal bar, Uchimura shines at gymnastics worlds
- Philadelphia-area transit union authorized to call strike
- Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks' official account
- Sinner wins in Antwerp without dropping a set
- Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
- POLL ALERT: Alabama jumps to 3rd behind Georgia, Cincinnati; Iowa, Ole Miss into top 10; Iowa State, BYU return; Penn State falls. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that Oregon entered top 10. It already was there.)
- Matt Hasselbeck takes his place in Seattle's Ring of Honor
- Despite hybrid release, 'Dune' draws well on the big screen
- Orthodox patriarch hospitalized at start of 12-day US visit
- Man United humiliated: Salah hat trick in 5-0 Liverpool rout
- Pakistan crushes India with 10-wicket win at T20 World Cup
- Ivey, Notre Dame relish role as women's basketball underdog
- MATCHDAY: Getafe still chasing 1st win in Spanish league
- Let computers do it: Film set tragedy spurs call to ban guns
- Astros' Valdez to start Game 1 of World Series vs Braves
- Cologne holds Leverkusen to 2-2 draw in Bundesliga
- Winther escapes bathroom, holds on to win Mallorca Open
- Wolfsburg fires coach van Bommel after 13 games in charge
- Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway
- More migrants report sex abuse crossing Panama's Darien Gap
- 2,000 migrants continue walk through southern Mexico
- Bill would address higher military uniform prices for women
- Marchand scores 28 seconds in, Bruins beat Sharks 4-3
- Man convicted of sex trafficking at 2020 Super Bowl
- Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2
- Ryan throws for 336, Falcons get FG at end, top Miami 30-28
- Titans start fast, simply dominate Mahomes, Chiefs 27-3
- Barcelona fans harass Koeman after Madrid wins at Camp Nou
- Liverpool rout leaves Solskjaer at 'rock bottom' at United
- Plane from NY to LA makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
- Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens 41-17
- Beleaguered Haiti capital brought to brink by fuel shortages
- Ravens' 5-game winning streak ends amid flurry of mistakes
- UN Security Council mission visits Mali, urges February vote
- 3 companies split $1.55 million in NFL Helmet Challenge
- Tua's day: Lots of good, 2 bad picks and more trade talk
- Dybala returns to rescue Juventus in 1-1 draw at Inter
- Packers defeat Washington 24-10 for 6th straight victory
- No goals as Messi plays in his 1st 'Classique'
- Mahomes, Chiefs struggling with significant turnover problem
- Blackhawks put 2 more players in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol
- Jets face fresh dose of adversity following Wilson injury
- List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 7
- Langer becomes oldest Champions winner; Hideki wins in Japan
- Florida's top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting
- Jones passing and catching, Giants D spark win over Panthers
- Panthers lift Darnold vs. Giants, Rhule wants more from QB
- Bernhard Langer breaks Champions age record in Richmond
- Braves vs Astros: A World Series 6 decades in the making
- Amnesty International says will close Hong Kong offices over security law
- Austin FC 2, Houston 1
- Hornets pull away, beat Nets 111-95 for first 3-0 start
- Americans Hubbell-Donohue win Skate America ice dance
- Verstappen wins F1 U.S. Grand prix, extends title chase lead
- Kosovo boxers stopped at Serbia border before championships
- Duissi scores before halftime, helps Austin beat Dynamo 2-1
- Jones tosses 2 TDs, Patriots roll 54-13 as Jets lose Wilson
- Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Kershaw, Scherzer among Dodgers stars with uncertain futures
- Lucky lumber: Rosario's hot bat leads Braves to Series
- Raiders beat Philly, 33-22, in second game under Bisaccia
- LEADING OFF: Astros, Braves start final World Series prep
- The Latest: Bucs off to best start, Raiders 2-0 post-Gruden
- Stafford throws 3 TD passes, Rams edge Goff's Lions 28-19
- Cardinals move to 7-0 for season, roll past Texans 31-5
- Raiders' offensive line dominant in win over Eagles
- Texans' losing streak hits six with 31-5 loss to Cardinals
- Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps
- Brady tops 600 career TD passes, Buccaneers rout Bears 38-3
- Biden, Schumer, Manchin huddle, but still no budget deal
- Guatemala sets curfew in province after protests
- Senators acquire center Dylan Gambrell from Sharks for pick
- Tokyo festival features Yoshida's films of hope amid despair
- Car driver killed in collision with junior hockey team's bus
- Michigan vigil prays for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
- Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
- US should be clear about Taiwan, says The Australian editorial
- Josi's 4-point game fuels Predators 5-2 victory over Wild
- New England 2, Orlando City 2
- Bears no match for Super Bowl champ Bucs in 38-3 loss
- Taipei inaugurates school for migrant worker empowerment
- Flint Ideas advocates the unique concept of "Uniform Fashion"
- James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' dies
- Tricks, but no treat: Lions special teams gambles fall short
- Aftershocks likely after biggest quake to hit Taiwan's subduction zone in 50 years
- Buksa scores 2 late goals, Revolution tie Orlando City 2-2
- Jets' Wilson injures knee; Mahomes OK after visit to tent
- Supporter’s Shield champ Revs rally to tie Orlando City 2-2
- Beijing pressures Vatican to break relations with Taiwan
- Ross' 22-point 4th quarter leads Magic over Knicks 110-104
- UK's HMS Elizabeth stops in Mumbai en route from Taiwan Strait
- Hurricane Rick strengthens a bit near Mexico's Pacific coast
- AP source: St. Louis Cardinals promoting bench coach Oliver Marmol to replace fired manager Mike Shildt
- Raymond gets hat trick as Red Wings beat Blackhawks 6-3
- AP source: Cards replacing Shildt with bench coach Marmol
- Japan: Princess Mako set to marry commoner amid controversy
- Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials
- Tatum scores 31, Celtics get first win, 107-97 over Houston
- Burrow, Bengals rout Ravens 41-17 for AFC North lead
- Taiwan tightens rules on equity transfer to China for semiconductor firms
- Group says 'significant disruption' consistent with an internet shutdown hits Sudan as senior officials arrested
- Asia stocks mixed after Wall St slips, China travel curbs
- Australia gives in-principle support for net zero by 2050
- Business economists less optimistic about next year's growth
- Ex-swim coach remanded in custody on charges of sexual abuse
- Japan defense minister warns of Crimea-style invasion of Taiwan
- Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House
- Taiwan to carry out drone test flights off east coast
- Wentz leads Colts to rain-soaked 30-18 win over 49ers
- Lakers overcame Ja Morant, Grizzlies for 1st win of season
- Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
- Seal 'pup' surfaces in New Taipei after magnitude 6.5 quake
- Stephen Curry reaches 5,000 assists, Warriors beat Kings
- South Korea's leader vows final push for talks with North
- Sudan's information ministry says military arrests government figures, ministers, their whereabouts remain unknown
- Popular Taipei Mongolian barbecue restaurant destroyed by fire
- This Week: New home sales, Apple earns, consumer spending
- Sloppy 49ers drop 4th straight, losing 30-18 to Colts
- Israeli court rules boy who survived cable car crash must be returned to Italy
- Construction kicks off at Taiwan's first smart geriatric hospital
- Explosion at Chinese university laboratory kills 2
- Sorokin, Islanders beat Vegas 2-0 for 2nd straight shutout
- Taiwanese runner finishes 2nd in world’s longest foot race
- Lakers overcome Morant's 40-points, beat Grizzlies 121-118
- Japan's ruling party has setback in preview of Sunday's vote
- Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, 1 death
- Sudan's information ministry says Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok under house arrest in military coup
- US special envoy says Washington "deeply alarmed" by reports of military takeover of Sudan government
- LEADING OFF: Astros, Braves start final World Series prep
- Australia invests in $1.6 billion South Pacific telco deal
- Taiwan EV supply chain a focus at Indo-Pacific Business Forum
- AP Top 25 Reality Check: Welcome, back 'Clones; Who's next?
- In major ocean polluter Philippines, group turns plastic waste into planks
- Why Dubai plans to build infrastructure in Kashmir
- Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to bolster recovery
- Australia's state-owned Telstra beats China to buy South Pacific telecom network
- Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince
- 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
- Toyota testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars
- Potential backflip on vaccination stance for Australian Open
- EU calls out Polish 'war rhetoric' in dispute over judicial reforms
- Taiwan looking at alternative quarantine measures for Lunar New Year
- China’s vaccine charm offensive against Taiwanese won’t prevail
- Stokes added to England's squad for Ashes tour to Australia
- Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
- Cambodia amends charter to bar dual citizens from top office
- Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
- Taiwan KMT recall campaign ‘hateful’: Sankei Shimbun Taipei director
- Stripping military bases of Confederate names stirs passions
- German court sentences IS woman to 10 years in prison
- RWE Renewables supports Taiwanese farmers and communities
- Vietnam may soon recognize Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
- Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
- Gunman makes off with NT$518,000 in armored car robbery in Taiwan
- Tokyo eateries return to normal hours as virus cases drop
- Sudan's leading general declares state of emergency, dissolves ruling council and Cabinet
- Taiwan, Vatican have friendly relations, sturdy communication channels: MOFA
- Kumara and Das fined for T20 World Cup altercation
- Sudan's leading general pledges to complete country's democratic transition, hours after arresting prime minister
- Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
- Merck asks EU regulator to authorize pill that treats COVID
- People or profit? Facebook papers show deep conflict within
- EXPLAINER: Just what are 'The Facebook Papers,' anyway?
- Canary Islands: Child dies after urgent migrant boat rescue
- Facebook's language gaps weaken screening of hate, terrorism
- Liz Weston: Money mistakes could signal dementia
- Spanish volcano more active, spews 'giant lava fountain'
- Taiwanese delegation in Prague to boost ties; China protests
- Opponents of critical race theory seek to flip school boards
- 2 Polish troops hurt as migrants try forcing Belarus border
- Greek Socialist leader Gennimata dies after long illness
- Tokyo concerned over China-Russia naval drills near Japan
- Chinese, Taliban representatives to meet in Qatar
- Dutch agency: Netherlands could face higher sea level rises
- Supply chain woes throw sand in the gears of German economy
- Road-blocking climate protesters resume campaign in London
- Madrid excels as Barcelona struggles, Atlético stutters
- Israeli court orders boy who survived cable car crash to be returned to relatives in Italy amid bitter custody battle
- Portugal: Brewing political storm could bring snap election
- Amnesty International to shutter HK operations
- Uzbekistan's incumbent leader wins 2nd term in office
- 100 teens get lifetime support to foster global service work
- Australia will support US response if China attacks Taiwan: Australian defense chief
- Estonia tightens virus certificate criteria as cases rise
- China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
- Dutch government looking at reintroducing COVID-19 measures
- EU says war rhetoric unacceptable after Polish PM's comment
- Slovakia extends COVID-19 restrictions amid infection surge
- Mali expels envoy of West Africa's 15-nation regional bloc
- China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
- MATCHDAY: Chelsea, Arsenal play in League Cup
- Israeli settlement plans anger some in governing coalition
- Harrison, now a mother of 2, fights for $1M PFL championship
- Plan for UK coal mine brings hope to some, horror to others
- Climate inaction costlier than net zero transition: Reuters poll
- Linde Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
- Biden 'positive' on budget deal; Manchin OK with wealth tax
- ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out
- Israeli court orders boy in custody fight returned to Italy
- Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11
- Sudan doctors' association says 2 protesters were killed after security forces fired on crowds; 80 wounded
- Unusual small pro-military rallies held in Myanmar
- Russia marks another record number of daily COVID-19 cases
- UK to increase low-wage workers' pay by more than inflation
- US envoy: Patience with Iran 'wearing thin' on nuclear talks
- Two new IPL franchises sold for more than $1.6 billion
- Endangered whale population sinks close to 20-year low
- Nigeria launches digital currency 'to drive economic growth'
- World set to miss goal of $100B climate aid pledged to poor
- Syria accuses Israel of attack in the country's south
- Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, UCLA's Johnny Juzang among those named to preseason AP All-America team
- Authorities say they've identified the remains of a victim of John Wayne Gacy, who killed 33 men and boys in the 1970s
- Bengals off to best start in 6 years after rout of Ravens
- Van Bommel could be first of many Bundesliga coaches to go
- 'Unite the Right' rally's planners accused in civil trial
- Motivated by late father's words, Baker chases elusive crown
- Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clashes south Beirut
- First Hydrogen to Build Two Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell Powered Light Commercial Demonstrator Vans
- Analysis: Brady’s latest milestone another untouchable one
- US official: Russia should send more gas to Europe 'quickly'
- Bears coach Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19
- 6 candidates for US Senate in Ohio vie for evangelical votes
- Authorities: Newly identified victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy was Francis Wayne Alexander, a North Carolina man
- Darnold's struggles could spur interest in Watson trade
- 129-year journey nears end as France returns Benin treasures
- Patriots 'not satisfied' after routing Jets in 1st home win
- Terrible Texans drop 6th straight, but could get Taylor back
- Korda, Struff, Bublik advance at St. Petersburg Open
- EU drug regulator OKs booster doses of Moderna's COVID shot
- Afghanistan beats Scotland by 130 runs in T20 World Cup
- 2,000 migrants continue trek through southern Mexico
- Cubs hire Astros exec Bokhari as assistant general manager
- Appeals court hears claims of jury bias at 'El Chapo' trial
- US judge: Pablo Escobar's cocaine hippos legally 'people'
- Falcons reach .500, hope to move on to winning record
- Uganda police investigate bus explosion that killed 1 person
- Ohio printed 35,000 wrong Wright Brothers license plates
- Sheriff: US soldier killed grandfather; great-grandmother
- Titans look like AFC contender off wins over Bills, Chiefs
- In France, Trump-like TV pundit rocks presidential campaign
- Egypt's president says he won't extend state of emergency
- Texas Tech fires football coach Matt Wells
- American businessman looking to rescue English team Derby
- Apple once threatened Facebook ban over Mideast maid abuse
- 2 border agents are fired for offensive Facebook posts
- Lawyer: Initial autopsy inconclusive on Laundrie death cause
- Facebook yanks Bolsonaro video claiming vaccines cause AIDS
- Not getting their kicks: Dolphins keep losing on walk-offs
- UN: Greenhouse gas levels hit a new record, cuts fall short
- The Latest: McCullers won’t pitch for Astros in World Series
- Bears' Nagy understands beating by Bucs doesn't scream unity
- Indiana, Purdue face more quarterback questions after losses
- Mayfield doesn't practice, could miss game with Steelers
- Timme, Juzang, Cockburn headline AP preseason All-Americans
- Giants play a complete game, now they have to do it again
- Officials: Iran behind drone attack on U.S. base in Syria
- Amid fallout from charges that Facebook emphasizes profits over user safety, the company reported a 17% profit increase
- Oliver Marmol takes over as St. Louis Cardinals manager
- Tesla, Moderna rise; Kimberly-Clark, Restaurant Brands fall
- Lawsuits: Jailed lawyer Alex Murdaugh may be hiding millions
- Packers place Adams on COVID-19 list; Barry tests positive
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Georgia shipwreck's last giant chunk removed from water
- US condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid
- Turkey's Erdogan lifts threat to expel Western ambassadors
- Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria
- Census: Once-endangered Kirtland's warbler population stable
- VP: Brazil to seek zero deforestation by 2028, up from 2030
- Officials say 18 villagers shot dead at mosque in Nigeria
- NTSB chair wants Tesla to limit where Autopilot can operate
- Column: NASCAR plays a glum, frustrated second fiddle to F1
- Texas governor approves state voting maps redrawn by GOP
- Ex-Kansas Senate leader pleads no contest to DUI
- Rejuvenated Wentz has Colts' offense running in high gear
- Big tech data centers spark worry over scarce Western water
- Fitzpatrick set for MRI in 2 weeks, no timetable on return
- Belgium poised to boost COVID-19 measures to counter surge
- Celta wins 3-0, keeps Getafe winless in Spanish league
- Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword
- Gasanova saves 2 match points, beats Teichmann in Romania
- Biden sued over reversal of Trump-era abortion referral ban
- New coach Bisaccia leads to new results for Raiders
- Tesla's market value tops $1T after Hertz orders 100K cars
- Hall of Famer Payton looks to make mark as college coach
- Guatemalan town calm under martial law after mining dispute
- Hurricane Rick weakens to tropical depression over Mexico
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- With 3-4 record, Chiefs need to figure out 1st half slumps
- Jill Biden: Cancer 'touches every American family'
- Facebook's language gaps weaken screening of hate, terrorism
- Business Highlights: Facebook's conflict, Hertz buys Teslas
- Federal judge says Oklahoma can proceed with scheduled lethal injections for 5 death row inmates, including Julius Jones
- Police: Man in Wyoming facing DUI blames 4-year-old son
- Falcons activate OT McGary from COVID-19 reserve list
- Ravens' flaws exposed in blowout loss to Bengals
- Murray beats Hurkacz in Vienna, 1st top-10 win in 14 months
- Packers' resourcefulness will face huge test at Arizona
- Judge to sentence neo-Nazi group members under terrorism law
- Blackhawks searching for answers after rough start to season
- Former NFL official Carl Madsen dead at age 71
- Kellogg Co. offers to restart talks with striking workers
- Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents
- Cruising Cards confident, face big test Thursday vs Packers
- US industry wonders: What should tomorrow's casino floor be?
- Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joins Mariners ownership group
- Missouri tornado confirmed as storms swept into Illinois
- No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State meet with high stakes
- Bayern star Joshua Kimmich at center of COVID vaccine debate
- Judge says Oklahoma can proceed with 5 lethal injections
- After going from last place to ALCS, Red Sox optimistic
- Sheriff: Child's remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in home
- More lawsuits over sex abuse by Ohio State doc are dismissed
- Authorities say 2 people killed, 4 injured in shooting at shopping mall in Boise, Idaho (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported 6 injured based on police news conference)
- Tennessee senator indicted on campaign cash scheme charges
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Australian prime minister will take net zero target to COP26
- Seahawks without starters Lewis, Taylor versus Saints
- Treasury claims rental assistance helped stop eviction wave
- 4 still in hospital, 2 critical, from deadly drag race crash
- Alaska’s lone House member to face off with familiar family
- CDC extends cruise line health rules until mid-January
- Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks 3 new anti-abortion laws
- Ammon Bundy: Report on far-right group undercounted members
- Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
- Man guilty of posting bomb instructions for terrorists
- Despite loss to Rams, winless Lions show signs of progress
- 'I can't breathe': Public inquiry into Garner's death begins
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles transferring from Wisconsin
- Garoppolo remains 49ers' starting QB despite team struggles
- Judge in Chauvin trial to release names of jurors on Nov. 1
- COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms
- Former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo dies
- Only 1 bidder to run Georgia's Confederate-themed park
- Struggling Eagles have ton of issues, but no QB controversy
- Coroner to investigate circumstances of Sean Wainui's death
- A capsule look at World Series between Braves and Astros
- SB champs continue to thrive despite mounting injuries
- Stafford's Rams showing adaptability through strong season
- Dempsey back as USA Basketball chair; Bird, Durant on board
- Youngkin's school warnings intensify the GOP's suburban push
- Hostage families to Biden: 'Bring our fellow Americans home'
- Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals
- World Series notebook: McCullers out; top 2 picks of 2015 in
- Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery slaying crawls into 2nd week
- Assistant director of Baldwin film fired after 2019 mishap
- Fall Classic fixture Morton faces World Series newbie Valdez
- Treasury Department names first counselor for racial equity
- Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury; Jets trade for Flacco
- Jackson Wang first lifelike wax figure arrived in Singapore
- Texas Tech fires coach Wells after 2-plus mediocre seasons
- Jets with lots to fix after embarrassing dud in New England
- The Latest: UN Security Council to discuss Sudan on Tuesday
- Europol investigation busts 150 'high value' darknet vendors
- No. 8 Baylor loses Langston Love to season-ending ACL injury
- Judge sets final ground rules for Rittenhouse trial evidence
- Ex-Liberty spokesman says he was fired for raising concerns
- Union vote at Amazon's NY warehouse big step closer
- Vilified in sports world, Astros begin another World Series
- Judge: No order barring union from discussing vaccine order
- GOP election chief who rejects fraud claims up for fed job
- Australia’s prime minister says his country is set to reduce emissions by 35% by 2030
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Fab Four of July acquisitions lead Braves to World Series
- Ports of LA, Long Beach to fine firms over container backlog
- Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Billionaire tax hits critics as Biden pushes for budget deal
- Record-breaking storm douses drought-stricken California
- Taiwan lambasts China's imposition of 'one China' principle at UN
- UN: Iran executes people at `alarming rate' -- 250 in 2020
- Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others
- Butler scores 36, Heat pull away to top Magic 107-90
- Model soldiers and secret bunkers on Taiwan's front line with China
- Facebook invests billions in metaverse efforts as ad business slows
- Letter to Editor: Taiwan's hateful recall campaigns should be deterred
- Hofmann nets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets defeat Dallas 4-1
- CPA Australia and HICPA sign Memorandum of Cooperation
- Short-handed Bucks still on point in 119-109 win at Indiana
- TikTok to be in congressional hotseat over school-trashing content
- Biden imposing new international travel vaccine rules, lifting restrictions
- Pacific Oil & Gas Limited Rebrands to Pacific Energy Corporation Limited
- Durant scores 25, Nets hand Wizards 1st loss, 104-90
- Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
- Biden, orthodox patriarch discuss climate, religious freedom
- Mangiapane scores 2 goals to help Flames beat Rangers 5-1
- Carolina, Florida, Blues extend season-opening win streaks
- Olofsson scores twice to help Sabres beat Lightning 5-1
- Andersen stops former team, streaking Hurricanes beat Leafs
- Taiwan's Medigen not on US list of approved vaccines for Nov. 8
- Former top UN official appointed next UN envoy for Myanmar
- Apple once threatened Facebook ban over Mideast maid abuse
- DeRozan has 26, Bulls beat Raptors for 4th straight win
- Amnesty International to close Hong Kong offices this year
- Young, Collins power Hawks past Pistons 122-104
- Fillier scores 2, Canada beats US again in women's hockey
- White House eyes new climate change strategies in Biden bill
- Tatum scores 41 points as Celtics beat Hornets 140-129 in OT
- Employment Led by 11% Quarter on Quarter Rise in Job Opportunities Within Technology: Michael Page Thailand
- Fintech the Main Driver of Financial Services Employment Up 45% in Q3 2021 from Q2: Michael Page Indonesia
- Oshie's hat trick lifts Capitals over Senators, 7-5
- Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally
- Injury-riddled Broncos get linebacker Kenny Young from Rams
- Crimea gold awarded to Ukraine in blow to Russia
- EU says no agreement after energy price surge meeting
- Today in History
- EXPLAINER: How months of tensions led to Sudan's coup
- Tarasenko, Husso lift Blues to 3-0 win over Kings
- Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
- Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others
- Pelicans snap 3-game skid with 107-98 win over Timberwolves
- Experts point out flaws in Taiwan's combat readiness
- TikTok star pleads not guilty to double murder in San Diego
- US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements
- Love, Allen guide Cavaliers to 99-87 win over Nuggets
- 3 Sinovac breakthrough cases imported to Taiwan from Indonesia
- Saints capitalize on Seahawks' mistakes for 13-10 win
- DeRozan, LaVine help Bulls beat Raptors for 4th straight win
- Stars stunned by 'mismanaged set' in fatal prop-gun shooting
- Seahawks can't overcome blunders, stumble versus Saints
- Seoul hospital says former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo has died
- Japan announces 6th vaccine donation to Taiwan
- Xlife Sciences AG is elected as Innovation Partner for Saudi Arabia
- Hong Kong convicts second person under national security law
- Taiwan considers donating surplus Medigen vaccines overseas
- Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases
- The judge leading Beirut blast probe: Discreet and defiant
- Taiwan’s PX Mart looking to grow 24-hour delivery service
- Why Iran fears chaos in Afghanistan
- In Louisiana, a father, a son and a culture of police abuse
- Taiwan, Indonesia universities team up to fight industrial waste
- Toyota Taiwan suspends orders for 5 car models amid chip shortage
- Taiwan opens BNT reservations for people aged 30 and above
- Tom Brady's monumental game included memorable mementos
- Analysis: Pop's still coaching because he's still having fun
- Somaliland-Taiwan trade expo starts November
- India-Pakistan 'sporting brotherhood' impresses coach Hayden
- Wuhan police search for man who killed 7, jumped off bridge
- Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
- Zive One Launched A Complete Customized Gift Service To Help Corporates Create Eye-catching Gifts
- Hiker dies after falling into ravine on Alishan trail
- Bangladesh: Gang violence in Rohingya refugee camps prompt fear
- Latest Sinovac breakthrough case imported to Taiwan from Philippines
- South Korea's former president Roh Tae-woo dies at 88 - hospital
- Taiwan seen growing 4% in Q3 on pandemic hit, but exports help
- Czech Senate president pledges support for Taiwan
- Taiwan’s TSMC calls for innovation of semiconductor sector
- US Congress blasts China for misusing Resolution 2758 against Taiwan
- Pakistan, China urge world to send humanitarian aid to Kabul
- Taiwan’s NCKU signs deal with tech startups to digitize campus
- Dutch pension fund to divest from fossil fuel producers
- Cricket: Kashmir students who cheered for Pakistan face India terror law
- Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
- Aiven Achieves $2B Unicorn Valuation with its Series C Extension
- AP PHOTOS: In Gambia, Kankurang initiation rite teaches boys
- Former Taiwan president’s in-laws start prison terms for insider trading
- Poll predicts Taiwan government defeat in four December referendums
- Taiwanese herbal drug said to cut COVID mortality rate by 50%
- Hong Kong Baptist University to host QS APPLE 2021 Conference to explore emerging trends in higher education in the Asia Pacific
- Kaohsiung increases hot air balloon rides at Tianliao after canceling rides at Love River
- ASEAN leaders meet amid Myanmar crisis
- Canada launches pilot program to accept N. Korean refugees
- Infections soar as Czech authorities urge vaccination
- UK police force apologizes for failing slain sisters' family
- WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results
- Taiwan’s ITRI wins three 2021 R&D 100 awards
- South African court rules Zuma's corruption case to continue
- Samsung's Lee fined over illegally using propofol
- Millennial Money: Scary money tasks to tackle now
- Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
- Whyte planning to fight Fury for world heavyweight title
- Israel envoy to brief US over ban on Palestinian groups
- Explained: Why Turkish President Erdogan is backpedaling in diplomatic row
- 'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
- Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
- Higher shipping rates help UPS as Q3 results top Street
- Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
- Dutch court: Crimean treasures must be sent to Ukraine
- ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results
- Celebrating Graduates of the 11th Citi-HKCSS Community Intern Program
- Hungary: Viktor Orban hosts French far-right leader Marine Le Pen
- Morrison: Australia will beat 2030 goal for lower emissions
- Iran state television says gas stations across the Islamic Republic targeted in cyberattack that's stopped fueling
- Kashmir students face terror law for cheering Pakistan win
- Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, hopes China reopens
- Grenade detonated after routine traffic stop in Florida
- Top Sudanese general says prime minister is being held at a home, not a prison
- UK lawmaker faces suspension for breaching lobbying rules
- EU ministers debate how to tackle rising energy costs
- Greece: 3 girls, 1 woman die after migrant dinghy sinks
- Scottish soccer coaching great Walter Smith dies at 73
- ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results
- Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million COVID doses
- Column: Astros are proof that cheaters really do prosper
- UK budget to mark shift away from pandemic firefighting
- Iran says cyberattack closes gas stations across country
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Tuskegee band members threaten strike, demand more support
- Solskjaer leads Man United practice amid scrutiny on job
- Virus outlier Sweden passes grim COVID-19 milestone
- PGA Tour heads from Japan to Bermuda in slow week for golf
- US home prices surged in August at near-record pace
- Biden announces $100 million spending at ASEAN summit
- Majority in US concerned about climate: AP-NORC/EPIC poll
- Activists scale government building in climate protest
- Poland plans to bolster military amid threats from Belarus, Russia
- Former chief of China’s second-largest weapons manufacturer to be arrested
- Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ
- VavaCars raises $50 million in Series B to build presence in Turkey and Pakistan
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Justice Dept.: 150 people arrested in the US and Europe, $31M seized in 10-month probe of drug trafficking on darknet
- 'Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment
- NWSL Glance
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- Column: In world of youth, Langer puts focus on ageless game
- South Africa cruises to 8-wicket win over West Indies
- De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee
- Cane lacking sharpness, ready to wait for All Blacks start
- Iranian firm to rehabilitate power station in war-torn Syria
- Caetano Veloso on his new album, social media and aging
- Alligator crawls out of drain at Alabama apartment complex
- Illini QB Artur Sitkowski out for season with broken arm
- Vaccine uptake over 90% for soccer players, staff in Germany
- Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler excluded
- NZealand's Lockie Ferguson out of T20 World Cup with injury
- Poland's president discusses security with King of Jordan
- BioNTech to work with Senegal, Rwanda to make mRNA vaccines
- Grammys CEO on a mission to regain music community's trust
- New home sales jumped 14% in September
- Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees
- US-Apple-Movies-Top-10
- US-Apple-Apps-Top-10
- Pakistan's PM approves appointment of new spy chief
- Aston Villa defender Matty Cash granted Polish citizenship
- Estonia plans new restrictions to avoid lockdown like Latvia
- Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston headline The Associated Press preseason women's All-America team
- Bueckers, Boston, Clark headline AP preseason All-Americans
- Former MLB manager Valentine runs for mayor in hometown
- France's Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies
- US consumer confidence rebounds in October after 3 declines
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden tale of Amtrak conductor doesn’t add up
- Ukraine registers record daily number of COVID-19 deaths
- After years of 'hiding,'' Klimt work is a star in Rome show
- Diversity study: TV looks more like US and viewers approve
- GM program to install more EV chargers across US, Canada
- Hearing delayed for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones
- UN chief: 'Leadership gap' undermines global climate efforts
- Florida manatee deaths soar as polluted water kills seagrass
- Wolfsburg hires former Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt
- Belgium reimposes restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike
- Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth II won't attend COP26 climate conference in person following advice to rest
- Tipoff: In era of rampant transfers, Texas stands out
- Meatpacker Tyson: Mandate led 96% of workers to get vaccine
- Seattle mayoral candidate stops TV ad decried as racist
- Emails reveal dismay, anger over vaccine chief's firing
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Citing misinfo, North Dakota health agency cuts out comments
- Contract talks to resume at Kellogg's amid cereal strike
- Disgruntled neighbor who killed 9 by arson gets life term
- Indiana city offers stand-in 'grandparents' to new residents
- 150 people arrested in US-Europe darknet drug probe
- Brooklyn Diocese fires music teacher after same-sex wedding
- Judge briefly blocks Texas schools' gender-based hair policy
- Mike Tomlin: idea he's a candidate for college jobs 'a joke'
- Lawyer: Guantanamo case should be put on hold at high court
- Dismissed: Germany's Merkel becomes caretaker chancellor
- 2 on trial for stabbing of elderly French Holocaust survivor
- Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman resigns following investigation into sexual assault allegations in 2010
- White House eyes new climate change strategies in Biden bill
- Group defends work in Haiti of 17 abducted missionaries
- Queen Elizabeth II won't attend climate conference in person
- Rauf's 4-22 helps Pakistan to 5-wicket win over New Zealand
- Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military
- Virus cut access to courts but opened door to virtual future
- QB changes possible for Georgia, Florida in Cocktail Party
- GOP election chief who rejects fraud claims named to fed job
- Senators put YouTube, TikTok, Snap on defensive on kids' use
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- PGA Tour Schedule
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- Military official: Detained Sudan Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, wife were allowed to return to their home in Khartoum
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Jake Burton alive and bristling in 'Dear Rider' documentary
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Russia, Ukraine see record daily deaths, low vaccinations
- American players Fritz, McDonald, Paul win in St. Petersburg
- US casinos look to improve gender equity in management
- Seahawks left looking for answers after unexpected 2-5 start
- 1970s radical David Gilbert is granted parole after decades in prison for 1981 Brink’s robbery, New York officials say
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Robel replaces injured Saifuddin in Bangladesh squad
- Dallas mayor tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
- Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users
- North Dakota man enters Alford plea in killing of girl, 14
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- AC Milan cuts financial losses in half despite pandemic
- Texas executions delayed over religious rights claims
- STORY REMOVED: US--Random Attack-North Dakota
- FDA advisers endorse Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
- ’70s radical David Gilbert granted parole in Brink’s robbery
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- UPS, Hasbro rise; Corning, Lockheed Martin fall
- California still deep in drought despite atmospheric river
- MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to rebound from loss to Madrid
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Felony count over 43 cents' worth of Mountain Dew is dropped
- LPGA player of the year coming down to Ko and Nelly Korda
- Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US
- Iraqi officials: 11 killed in IS attack northeast of Baghdad
- Trudeau overhauls Canadian Cabinet, gives women top roles
- He's running for DA, challenging the NYPD and the status quo
- Review: Oddball safecracker charms in 'Army of Thieves'
- Struggle is real when most Big Ten offenses enter red zone
- Feds: Ohio stock trader fleeced Twitter users in pump-&-dump
- Twitter posts Q3 net loss due to lawsuit settlement
- No. 9 Iowa rested, still in control of its Big Ten West fate
- Cause of Montana Amtrak derailment still under investigation
- BC-US--Index, US
- “Buy it when you see it.” Retailers dread holiday shortages
- Top-seed Tsitsipas, Zverev advance with straight-set wins
- Amid tough stretch, Locksley looks back at 2001 Terps
- Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users
- EU climate chief: 'We need to be more ambitious'
- DNA brings pain, closure to family of John Wayne Gacy victim
- Robinhood's growth in the summer slowed as trading calmed
- Unbeaten Cardinals still on top of latest AP Pro32 poll
- Visa's profits jump as credit, debit card spending recovers
- Penalties for Chelsea, smoother for Arsenal to win in cup
- Business Highlights: Facebook vaccine claims, retailer woes
- Stan Bowman steps down as GM of US men's Olympic hockey team after probe into sexual assault allegations with Blackhawks
- Outtakes: Grammys CEO on R. Kelly, Wallen, cancel culture
- Bowman out as GM of US men's Olympic hockey team
- Wife accused of dismembering man's body, collecting benefits
- No. 20 Penn State looking for offense to halt skid
- Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of '55 arrest record
- Louisiana to get $595M federal disaster aid for Laura, Delta
- Ravens designate DE Derek Wolfe for return
- World Series a father-and-son family affair for Snitkers
- Senate confirms Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake to ambassador posts
- All-purpose running backs shine across Big 12, nationally
- Sheriff: Newly ID'd Gacy victim's death was news to family
- Wildlife agencies to cancel Trump endangered species rules
- Last firefighter injured in apartment blast out of hospital
- Raducanu beats Hercog in Romania for 1st win since US Open
- US McDonald's workers strike to protest workplace harassment
- Ex-New England Patriot Patrick Chung charged with assault
- Nor'easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages
- Villarreal scores in stoppage time in 3-3 draw with Cádiz
- Timeline of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's life, case
- Former hospital executive wins $10M in discrimination case
- Hazard scores 2, leads Dortmund into 3rd round of German Cup
- SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch
- Excerpts from Blackhawks sexual assault investigation report
- Milan beats Torino 1-0 to move 3 points clear atop Serie A
- BJ Baylor among Pac-12 running backs hitting their stride
- Lawsuit: Suburban St. Louis police officers beat Black man
- Google ads gain fuels profit for parent company Alphabet
- Giants place Peppers on injured reserve with ACL injury
- European Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Prince Andrew's lawyer wants to keep 2009 legal deal sealed
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Lazard is latest Packers WR to go on reserve/COVID-19 list
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Louisiana lifts mask mandate amid sharp drop in COVID cases
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Mort Sahl, comedian who satirized politics, dies at 94
- Mistrial granted as jury deadlocks in Georgia stun-gun death
- FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids
- Officials describe threats following 2020 election
- Utah to retire No. 22 to honor Jordan and Lowe
- Potential legal woes mount after 'Rust' shooting tragedy
- Brazilian Senate panel recommends President Bolsonaro face criminal charges for allegedly bungling pandemic response
- Cowboys' Urban, Canady will miss at least 3 games on IR
- TV's 'Ghosts,' 'Wonder Years' are long-view ratings winners
- Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth
- Eagles defense making it easy for opposing QBs
- Chargers sign K Dustin Hopkins, waive Tristan Vizcaino
- Sudan's prime minister, detained after coup, returns home
- Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2
- Will sick Czech President Milos Zeman be removed from office?
- LeBron James to miss Lakers game vs. Spurs due to sore ankle
- American-Iranian man detained in Iran undergoes surgery
- Lucas Hernandez: Bayern Munich star avoids jail in Spain
- Saints again rode Kamara's dynamism to a needed victory
- 2 Georgia law officers indicted in man's 2016 shooting death
- New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40% of all workers
- Brazil senators recommend Bolsonaro face charges over COVID
- Anti-telescope protesters oppose US attorney pick for Hawaii
- Gag order in Myanmar keeps Suu Kyi's testimony restricted
- NFL not planning to issue report on Washington Football Team
- Illinois police officer is shot and killed near St. Louis
- TikTok tells U.S. lawmakers it does not give information to China's government
- Ohtani gets special award from MLB for 2-way All-Star season
- Biden joins Southeast Asian leaders to rebuke Myanmar junta excluded from summit
- Biden ties Republican in race for Va. governor to Trump
- Familiar drive pushes migrant caravan through Mexico
- Hiroshima bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96
- Officer convicted in fatal shooting of mentally ill man
- California county closes In-N-Out over vaccine verification
- Blackhawks captain Toews enters NHL's COVID-19 protocol
- New York's mayoral candidates trade barbs and compliments
- Opinion: It's well past time to free Julian Assange
- Taiwan’s foreign minister calls for post-pandemic resilience in Slovakia speech
- Illinois Senate OKs repealing abortion parental notification
- Second NCAA gender equity report shows spending disparities
- Taiwan wins 7 ‘R&D 100 Awards’
- Sentient.io Secures Real Tech Fund as Lead Investor in its Series B1 Round
- GEODIS Expands Road Network Across Southeast Asia
- Lightning finally get regulation lead, beat Penguins 5-1
- Puerto Rico debt-restructuring bill advances amid criticism
- EU fines Poland €1 million per day over judicial reforms
- Trump could get big 'bonus' shares in new social media firm
- Vice president says UN 'big enough' for Taiwan
- Carli Lloyd plays final match for US in rout of South Korea
- Taiwan, US limited to diplomacy if China takes Dongsha Island
- Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates
- Philippines included in WHO trials of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
- Curry scores 23, Warriors top Thunder to remain unbeaten
- European Parliament delegation to visit Taiwan next week
- Today in History
- Doncic, Mavs beat Rockets 116-106 in Kidd's home debut
- Saros makes 28 saves as Predators down Sharks 3-1
- Fla surgeon general offered outdoor meet as mask alternative
- Cambodia announces phased reopening to vaccinated tourists
- Biden ties Republican in race for Va. governor to Trump
- EXPLAINER: Brazil senators urge COVID charges for Bolsonaro
- US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew
- WHO calls for urgent investigation into human transmission of bird flu as cases spike in China
- Tremor International Signs Exclusive Global Partnership with VIDAA for ACR Data
- Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish
- The Latest: Braves take 1-0 Series advantage over Astros
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Walker scores 19, Knicks romp to end 15-game skid vs 76ers
- Manfred remains optimistic on labor; pitch clock encouraging
- Are Southeast Asian nations meeting their climate commitments?
- 'Home' race just like Formula One season for Haas: A clunker
- Opposition party to fight next Australia election on climate
- China’s property tax will reveal Chinese officials' 'unofficial' incomes: Expert
- Davis, Westbrook lead Lakers by Spurs minus James, 125-121
- Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0
- Taiwan’s Gogoro, Taipower, and Enel X team up on bidirectional charging
- Trading shots: Lawmakers differ on Aussie Open vaccinations
- Fickle Framber: Valdez shaky in 6-2 Game 1 loss to Braves
- Taiwan unveils its 'Army Iron Man' exoskeleton
- Washington orders Chinese phone carrier out of US market
- Virginia House Democrats aim to protect their majority
- Short-handed goal by Smith helps lift Knights past Avs 3-1
- Clamorous students participate in government — by suing it
- Kraken notch franchise's first home win, routing Montreal
- Kraken rout: Seattle topples Montreal 5-1 for first home win
- Braves bullpen another long winning night in World Series G1
- WTO to review China's ban on Taiwanese fruit imports
- Gobert leads Jazz over Nuggets 122-110 as Jokic gets hurt
- Soler, Braves overcome Morton injury, top Astros in Game 1
- Ehlers' 2 late goals powers Winnipeg past Ducks 4-3
- World Series Notebook: Albies looks up to fellow 2B Altuve
- Australia to lift outbound travel ban for vaccinated residents from next week
- Bad break: Braves' Morton fractures leg in Series opener
- Taiwanese company turns used coffee grounds to shoes
- Gulf Arab states, squeezed by climate change, still tout oil
- Taiwan reports 8 imported COVID cases
- Vice president says Taiwan is top target for hackers
- The route from Iraq to Belarus: How are migrants getting to Europe?
- Embark a new academic journey in The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)
- Syracuse's 1-2 punch of Tucker and Shrader tough to stop
- Kashmir: Artisans fight for survival amid dying art of pottery
- US supports Taiwan's inclusion in UN
- Taiwan’s TSMC introduces performance enhanced 5nm chip
- Dumba goal helps Wild spoil Vancouver's home opener 3-2
- Blowouts are on the rise through the NFL's 1st 7 weeks
- Azbil Receives Frost & Sullivan 2021 Southeast Asia Building Automation Systems Customer Value Leadership Award for Second Consecutive Year
- Love, Bonito raises US$50MILLION in Series C funding to fuel category and international expansion
- Flames use 4-goal outburst in 1st period to beat Devils 5-3
- China says Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations
- Former Taiwan president found not guilty of underselling KMT companies
- 5 Sinovac breakthrough cases imported to Taiwan from Indonesia, Philippines
- Washington orders Chinese phone carrier out of US market
- New Taipei City installs Shiba Inu-styled dog waste bag dispensers
- Belkin announces a collaboration with famous Singer-songwriter, Victor Wong (Pin Guan), a 25 years veteran in the music industry
- 'Save your species': UN uses dinosaur in fossil fuel message
- Taiwanese woman recovers NT$70,000 from landfill
- UN should let Taiwan in the club: American Enterprise Institute
- Hiroshima atomic bombing survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96
- Chen says WHO trials for Taiwan's Medigen key to recognition
- Vietnam starts vaccinating kids in effort to reopen schools
- In Somalia, a rare female artist promotes images of peace
- Taiwan throws weight behind EV industry development
- Pakistan: Saudi Arabia to deposit $3 billion with state bank
- Beijing confirms strict 'closed loop' for Winter Olympics
- India's top court probes spying charges against government
- Greenpeace urges Europe to drop short flights, take trains
- Iran's president says cyberattack targeting gas stations aimed to get 'people angry by creating disorder and disruption'
- Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
- Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
- OxPay Appointed Exclusive Payments Provider for Thailand's HIVE Ventures
- WADA says Ukraine routinely violated rules for doping tests
- Chappelle special spurs Netflix walkout and counter protests
- Chappelle special spurs Netflix walkout and counter protests
- UN, US sanction Libyan official over human trafficking
- U.S., Indonesia call for new G20 forum to prepare for next pandemic
- Defense says American charged in Ghosn pay case not involved
- Australia core inflation speeds to 6-yr high in Q3, feeds rate fever
- China labels Taiwanese foreign minister 'Taiwan independence criminal'
- Saint Vincent celebrates 40 years of friendship with Taiwan
- Amazon grows footprint in Singapore with new office launch
- Germany to end national 'epidemic' situation next month
- China regulator says will step up efforts to build 'civilised internet'
- Gunmen kill 4 Pakistani police near border with Afghanistan
- Taipei rolls out new digital system for accessing municipal services
- Woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman's child
- Central Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake to host activity-filled weekend
- Lucas Hernández wins appeal, escapes prison time in Spain
- Foreign ministry thanks US for backing Taiwan's bid for UN membership
- Deutsche Bank makes profit as recovery reduces bad loans
- Italy hosts a climate-focused G20 as geopolitics shift
- Belgium warns Poland "not to play with fire" over EU dispute
- Russia marks another daily coronavirus death high
- Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
- Will Putin turn off Moldova's gas taps?
- UK climate activists target roads again despite injunction
- 4 ways to sustain savings habits from the pandemic
- Taipei City Hall to be lit up in rainbow hues to honor gay rights
- ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results
- European Union's top court tells Poland to pay 1 million euros a day over judicial dispute with bloc
- Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ 680 times in 2021
- In Haiti, the difficult relationship of gangs and business
- NATO's Afghan mission hit by 'mission creep,' official says
- All Blacks set to play European powers in tour like no other
- ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results
- WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results
- Judge orders ‘stateless’ toddler's registration in Spain
- Portugal: Elections likely as lawmakers reject 2022 budget
- Judge rejects challenge to Southwest's vaccine mandate
- 2021 Jewellery World Awards names Honourees
- Italy: Senate rejects anti-homophobia law
- Jets place linebackers Sherwood, Cashman on IR
- Taiwan Coast Guard to take delivery of 3rd Anping-class patrol vessel
- 24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast
- Council of Europe: Government in Cyprus 'too centralized'
- Warsaw court bans far-right march, nationalists plan appeal
- Sudan strongman is seen as an insider with powerful allies
- Lithuania to open office in Taiwan early 2022
- US official: US to issue its first passport with an 'X' gender marker for those who don't identify as male or female
- Former rugby league players to sue over brain injury claims
- Bombing in Myanmar city highlights escalating violence
- Taiwan’s Penghu banks on fireworks festival to bring back tourists next year
- Fleming, Nézet-Séguin release recording on climate change
- Greece woos investments on Chinese foreign minister's visit
- Fears of rising baguette prices pose crunch for the French
- Sweden offers 3rd COVID shot to elderly, health care staff
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Millions of unused cloth masks remain in storage in Japan
- EXPLAINER: What's a 'wealth tax' and how would it work?
- England beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets at T20 World Cup
- La Palma island braces for more quakes as volcano roars on
- India slams China's new boundary law amid border tensions
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- NWSL Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill
- ECHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Many progressives grudgingly accepting smaller economic plan
- Edmunds compares Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Kia Telluride
- Dutch court convicts Iranian refugee on terror charges
- William Jackson Harper's 'Love Life' drives show's season 2
- Tokyo governor hospitalized for fatigue _ 2nd time this year
- Philadelphia police to get stun guns after Wallace shooting
- Slovenia eyes possible lockdown as COVID-19 infections surge
- Charges dismissed against Detroit officer who fired at media
- Freshman phenom Baldwin savors chance to play for his dad
- UN envoy says 'civil war' has spread throughout Myanmar
- Kosovo sanctions 7 people, 1 company for links to Hezbollah
- California man arrested in alleged Gaetz death threat
- Florida judge sends Trump suit against Twitter to California
- Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy
- Bail ruling postponed for US journalist jailed in Myanmar
- 'Greatest Show On Earth' circus may return without animals
- Blackhawks GM resigns, team fined after sexual assault probe
- Editorial Roundup: U.S.
- Violent rally in Pakistan leaves 4 police, 2 Islamists dead
- Moscow-bound EgyptAir flight returns after threat message
- EU investigates Nvidia's purchase of chip designer Arm
- New Mexico authorities say they have recovered lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used on film set
- Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs to play CMA stage
- Weather junkies turn to Florida hurricane blogger for info
- Greek minister: Aegean deaths show flaws in EU-Turkey deal
- Lebanese man severely injured in Beirut port blast dies
- Young women boycott UK nightclubs over 'spiking' concerns
- Virginia Tech player indicted in Tinder date's beating death
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Review: Horror movie ‘Antlers’ is too dull and dreary
- Spain to give different booster to strengthen J&J vaccine
- Researchers worry about Census' gap in 2020 survey data
- US general confirms China's advances in hypersonic weapons race
- Mine's a light beer: UK to overhaul alcohol taxes
- 'Atmospheric river' drenches drought-stricken California
- After the scandals, Anthopoulos, Click lead teams to Series
- Concert halls, dining rooms open doors; Coke sales rebound
- US-China tensions evident as Biden heads to twin summits
- Iran's president says cyberattack meant to create 'disorder'
- Caissie Levy gets uncomfortable in 'Caroline, Or Change'
- Cowboys' Elliott, Chiefs' Hill among best bets to score
- Twin Metals to appeal federal decision on proposed mine
- Hard Rock considering two NYC-area casinos 8 miles apart
- Judge in Prince Andrew suit says key document can be secret
- Redick joining ESPN as NBA analyst following retirement
- McConnell backs ex-football star Walker for Georgia Senate
- Election likely in Portugal after govt defeat in budget vote
- US says Assange could go to Australian prison if convicted
- Nor'easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses
- Watchdog: 30 recent cases of violence to Afghan journalists
- No. 3 Stanford leads the way as Pac-12 looks to shine again
- Raiders owner: Team wasn't targeted in email investigation
- College Picks: Big Ten in spotlight with 3 pivotal matchups
- Moldova turns to Poland for gas amid tensions with Russia
- Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook account
- Wisconsin reclaims its identity as run-dominant offense
- Jury acquits man, 83, imprisoned 45 years for wife's death
- Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria
- WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week
- Time to panic? Vegas, Colorado, Toronto off to rough starts
- In 'The Souvenir Part II,' a human-scaled epic concludes
- Israel OKs some 3,000 new settler homes, despite U.S. rebuke
- Voting rights advocates sue Texas again over GOP-drawn maps
- No. 24 Coastal Carolina seeking bounce-back against Troy
- Trumpelmann leads Namibia over Scotland at T20 World Cup
- How some ‘Jewitches’ embrace both Judaism and witchcraft
- Theme park mecca lets pandemic emergency order expire
- Stacey Abrams group donates $1.34M to wipe out medical debts
- Eight members of religious group charged with child abuse
- A tough time for Packers to be short-handed -- at Arizona
- Spain presses Algeria to guarantee natural gas supply
- Biden calls out China's Taiwan actions as 'coercive'
- Dolphins' Flores says it again: 'Tua is our quarterback'
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Retail trade group: holiday sales could set new record
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Lightning's Kucherov out 8-10 weeks after undergoing surgery
- Gen. Milley calls Chinese weapon test 'very concerning'
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Defensive coordinator Barry won't join Packers in Arizona
- Garland defends school board memo amid Republican criticism
- 5 subs in soccer matches to be allowed on a permanent basis
- East Texas ex-nurse gets death penalty for killing patients
- Meyer turned to Carroll, Seahawks to help rebuild Jaguars
- Erdogan, Biden to discuss Turkey's F-35 ouster in Glasgow
- Newcastle fan who collapsed at EPL match leaves hospital
- Mulkey gone as Baylor coach, but Bears still Big 12 favorite
- Judge acquits man who lived at Chicago airport for 3 months
- Moroccans protest mass vaccination rules; some skirmishes
- White to start for Jets vs. Bengals for injured Wilson
- An author's reminder: Philanthropy isn't defined by money
- Texas Instruments, Cortexyme fall; Microsoft, Enphase rise
- AUTO RACING: NASCAR finale field to be set at Martinsville
- Top seeds Halep, Kontaveit earn straight-set wins in Romania
- Browns' Mayfield tests shoulder, hopes to play vs Steelers
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Medina Spirit, Essential Quality to clash in Breeders' Cup
- Attorney: Deputy who ran over Black man now works at prison
- FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants
- Court upholds settlement in women’s sports case at Brown
- Tribe given land where ancestors survived near-annihilation
- Ransomware gang says it targeted National Rifle Association
- No. 4 Maryland expected to be top Big Ten women's hoops team
- In Haiti, the difficult relationship of gangs and business
- Young has mixed emotions over trade from Rams to Broncos
- Mall shooting victim's family hopes to bring body home
- Woman gets life sentence for helping husband plan killings
- Khalil Mack injury issue pressures struggling Bears
- Trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed girl, 11
- ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers suspended from home arena
- A new book on faith from popular author who died in 2019
- White House skeptical Iran ready to restart nuclear talks
- Calf strain limits Cowboys' Prescott as Vikings game looms
- Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling?
- McDonald's sales surged 14% as virus restrictions eased
- Murray vs. Rodgers highlight of Packers-Cardinals showdown
- Pope OKs Canada trip to help healing with Indigenous peoples
- Sheriff: Kids lived in dire conditions as body decomposed
- Scottish Results
- Scottish Standings
- Payet snatches equalizer for Marseille in 1-1 draw with Nice
- Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died
- Young Saudi man released from prison after nearly a decade
- Alcaraz beats Murray, faces Berrettini in Vienna quarters
- Titans' improved D sacking more QBs, allowing fewer points
- Painting of Yale namesake and enslaved child back on display
- Federal appeals court temporarily halts Oklahoma executions
- French Standings
- French Results
- Business Highlights: Child care crisis, automaker earnings
- Migrant caravan grows as it heads through southern Mexico
- Air Separation Plant Market Analysis By Top Industry Players, Trends And Forecast Upto 2030
- Cross Laminated Timber Market Analysis By Key Vendors, Segmentation, Region Forecast To 2030
- Taylor back at practice for Texans for 1st time since injury
- Henry not nostalgic as Pats prepare to face his former team
- Man City's League Cup reign over after penalty-shootout loss
- Ford, GM profits fall as sales drop due to chip shortage
- Florida ethics panel recommends $20k fine for sham candidate
- Boeing posts Q3 loss as problems dog airliner, space capsule
- Rublev, Shapovalov advance to St. Petersburg quarterfinals
- Jury selected for civil trial over Charlottesville rally
- Man charged with murder in death of Illinois police officer
- Spanish club Barcelona fires coach Ronald Koeman after poor start to season
- Which Cleveland Guardians? Roller derby team sues MLB team
- Bayern handed its heaviest ever Cup loss, 5-0 at Gladbach
- MATCHDAY: Real Sociedad tries to regain Spanish league lead
- New Orleans drops mask mandate as coronavirus numbers fall
- Flouting White House, Florida penalizes school districts
- Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19
- QB Harrison Bailey leaving Tennessee for transfer portal
- McCloskey against abortions for young rape or incest victims
- La Liga denounces racist insults against Vinícius Junior
- AP Sources: New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who investigated Trump and Cuomo, will run for governor
- Federal jury: Immigrant detainees are owed minimum wage
- Sheriff: Movie set showed 'some complacency' with weapons
- Bills flush memories of Titans loss, look ahead to Dolphins
- Man accused of rape convicted of trying to hire hit man
- Lakers' LeBron James out vs. Thunder with sore right ankle
- Home of Avs, Nuggets to require COVID-19 proof from fans
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- France threatens to block British fishing boats from ports
- Friedman, Dodgers facing decisions on FAs, Bauer this winter
- Nicaraguans heading to Honduran border to be vaccinated
- UN envoy blames Syria for failure of constitution talks
- Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military
- California virus cases stop falling, governor urges caution
- Garoppolo returns to Chicago 4 years after 1st 49ers start
- Starbucks raising US workers' pay as union effort looms
- AP Sources: Letitia James will run for New York governor
- 3rd person dies of injuries from Texas drag racing crash
- World Series opener viewers up 17.5% over last year's low
- Coronavirus vaccine: Why are so many Russians skeptical of the COVID shot?
- Vikings' pass defense faces daunting stretch, minus Peterson
- Judge won't stop vaccine mandate for NYC cops, other workers
- Brexit fishing rights row: France seizes UK trawler
- Seahawks showing signs of potential defensive turnaround
- Staley hopes changes benefit Chargers' special teams units
- Barça fires Koeman; 4 teams tied in Spain after Madrid draws
- Barcelona fires coach Koeman after poor start to season
- Cruz wins MLB's Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy
- United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker
- Thai police: Woman cut rope holding painters 26 floors high
- Net zero goals aren't the solution, says India before COP26
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Favre repays $600K in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says
- Rams LB Jones shocked by Young trade, but eager to step up
- Padres hire Niebla as pitching coach before landing manager
- Global travel guidebook picks: Recommended Travel Destinations for 2022, Shikoku selected as one of the top 10 regions!
- Wizards center Gafford leaves with right quad injury
- UAW member hit, killed by car near John Deere picket line
- New England 1, Colorado 0
- Revolution beat Rapids to break MLS points record with 73
- 3 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Coming out: Cavallo's key message before Australian season
- Top U.S. general confirms 'very concerning' Chinese hypersonic weapons test
- Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 2
- Nashville 6, Cincinnati 3
- D.C. United 1, New York Red Bulls 0
- Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1
- New York City FC 1, Chicago 0
- Columbus 3, Orlando City 2
- Atlanta 2, Miami 1
- Philadelphia Union rally to tie Toronto FC 2-2
- Nashville secures playoff spot with 6-3 win over Cincinnati
- Wavemaker Partners launches first-of-its-kind climate tech venture builder in SE-Asia, with US$25M target for its first fund
- Abba Offers Disinfecting Services To Defend Against COVID-19
- CUHK Business School Research Finds Company Founders Who Were Born into Collectivist Cultures Are Likely to Retain More Company Control Within the Family
- Kenanga Investors Launches Frontier Fund
- COVID: Moscow locks down as Russia logs record cases
- Ex-NYT columnist Kristof announces run for Oregon governor
- Araújo, Martínez help Atlanta United beat Inter Miami 2-1
- US limits immigration arrests at schools, 'protected' areas
- Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 1
- Red Wings erase two-goal deficit, beat Capitals in overtime
- Samsung reports robust profit thanks to chip demand
- RSL beats Dallas 2-1 behind late goals from Kreilach, Rusnák
- Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases
- NTUC Income Makes First Foray Overseas, Offers Insurance-as-a-Service in Southeast Asia
- Castellanos scores to help NYCFC beat Fire 1-0
- Quenneville's meeting with Bettman may decide Florida fate
- New Zealand eases quarantine but won't welcome tourists yet
- Big Bang Academy, a Hong Kong EdTech Start-Up Receives HKD 7-figure Seed Funding from Gobi Partners / Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund to Revolutionize K-6 STEAM Education
- Bridges, Hayward lead Hornets past Magic 120-111
- Paid family leave falls out of Biden bill as tempers rise
- Montrezl Harrell helps Wizards beat Celtics, 116-107
- No. 11 Notre Dame has star TE Michael Mayer back healthy
- Johnny Russell scores twice, Sporting KC beats Galaxy 2-0
- Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
- VanVleet scores 26, Raptors beat Pacers for 1st home win
- Maple Leafs snap losing streak in 3-2 OT win over Blackhawks
- California high court won't hear Brad Pitt divorce appeal
- The Latest: Siri sparks Astros; Houston evens series at 1-1
- She asked to bring oxygen to work -- they fired her instead
- AP sources: Saints negotiating with Texans for Mark Ingram
- Mayor of Taiwan’s Kaohsiung accepts resignation of fire, public works chiefs over deadly fire
- Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- US congressmen urge G20 to include Taiwan
- Today in History
- Brazil probe of Bolsonaro offers COVID-19 families solace
- 'Animalism': Blackhawks scandal raises culture questions
- Portland eliminates San Jose from playoff race with 2-0 win
- Taiwan public workers to receive 4% pay raise, largest in 25 years
- Young's 31 points lift Hawks past Pelicans, 102-99
- Vancouver 2, Minnesota 1
- Russell, Towns lead T'Wolves to rare win at Milwaukee
- Portland 2, San Jose 0
- Whitecaps jump to 5th place with 2-0 win over Minnesota
- Revolution break MLS points record, beating Rapids 1-0
- Australia rules out committing to methane reduction target
- Korean Crime Thriller Film, MIDNIGHT, Starring Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-jun of SQUID GAME, Wins Best Feature Award At The 13th UK Grimmfest Film Festival
- Julian Assange could serve sentence in Australia if convicted, US says
- Facebook under fire — will lawmakers now get tough on Big Tech?
- Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder rally from 26 down to top Lakers
- Another postseason dud for Fried when Braves need him most
- ‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
- Biden calls China’s actions toward Taiwan ‘coercive’
- India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China
- World Siri: Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie Series
- Bam Adebayo has 24 points and 9 rebounds, Heat beat Nets
- India test-fires ballistic missile that could reach most cities in China
- India Walton beat Buffalo's mayor once. Can she do it again?
- EXPLAINER: Why Congress is looking closely at Jan. 6 rally
- Jury awards $17M in deadly shooting by off-duty LAPD officer
- Playing his song: Urquidy 1st Mexican with 2 Series wins
- World Series notebook: Home team finally wins at home
- Panthers' hot start continues with Quenneville at the helm
- Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies squad
- Chinese diplomat says Australia only has itself to blame for drop in Chinese investment
- AP: Myanmar military uses systematic torture across country
- Barnes hits 3 at buzzer, Kings sink Suns 110-107
- COP26: What is India doing to combat climate change?
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan foreign minister having beer with Czech Senate president
- McDonald’s shows loyalty pays
- US park service, tourism group partner to highlight tribes
- Oregon State may become bowl eligible for 1st time since '13
- Villanova's Collin Gillespie heads list of notable seniors
- Wednesday's Sports in Brief
- Australia advises caution overseas when border opens Monday
- McCollum has 25 points, Blazers beat Grizzlies 116-96
- Cavs win 92-79, 1st road victory over Clippers since 2016
- Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen sails through to 2nd round of badminton's French Open
- Flyers score twice in 3rd, win 5-3 to hand Oilers 1st loss
- A monk, a student, an artist: Tortured by Myanmar military
- Taiwan reports 6 imported COVID cases
- Indonesia warily weighs holiday travel with virus concerns
- NCS acquires Eighty20 Solutions to accelerate Australian growth
- Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2021 – ‘Travel by Palate’
- Taiwan signs second Patriot ground installation deal with US
- MSIG Hong Kong chooses CoverGo to build & launch MediGo, a new end-to-end system for their medical insurance business
- Taiwan delegation gifts Lithuania with drones, signs MOU
- Big Ten Preview: A showdown in Michigan tops loaded slate
- No. 16 Baylor has a chance to finish Texas in Big 12
- Nebraska's bowl hopes will fade without victory over Purdue
- U.S. Treasury's Yellen sets ambitious Europe agenda: taxes, pandemics, climate
- Wash sending Braves home in WS after near miss a decade ago
- Annual CACCI conference to be held virtually on November 2
- Huida Digitizes Operations with Infor LN for Business Efficiency
- Poland: Parliament to debate bill banning LGBT pride parades
- Taitung and Japan discuss quarantine and inspection procedures as well as marketability challenges for Taitung’s pineapple sugar apples
- Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2
- Volkswagen lowers sales outlook as chip shortage hits profit
- Aryan Khan: Was Bollywood star's son targeted for political reasons?
- Ministry of Economic Affairs says restarting Taiwan's 4th nuclear power plant will be difficult
- Escapee, 64, sentenced after 29 years on the run in Sydney
- Defense minister says US troops only in Taiwan as part of exchange program
- Sony raises forecast as sales hold up amid COVID damage
- Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years
- Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
- Hong Kong official: Legislature smoother without opposition
- Author Chung Wen-yin's 'Farewell' wins Taiwan’s Golden Book Awards grand prize
- Poland vows not to pay any EU court fines
- Former Pentagon official says China poses urgent military threat to Taiwan
- The Green Council Launched the first Recycled Content Certification
- Taiwan's bars, nightclubs to reopen Nov. 2
- Taiwan manufacturing value to surge by 21.26% in 2021
- Hungary official: Employers can require vaccination for work
- Taiwan defense minister says island must defend itself
- Albanian former minister charged in deadly 2008 blast
- Airline employees in Taiwan respond to Pilot Union's yellow ribbon movement
- 'Taiwan unites us all': Lithuanian parliamentarian says democratic world needs Taiwan more than ever
- American senators push for greater Taiwan participation in development bank
- Deutsche Welle website partially blocked in Belarus
- Solskjaer limps into defining week with beleaguered United
- Europe gas prices drop on Putin's order to fill EU storages
- Portugal’s political fate uncertain after govt budget defeat
- Facebook exec pushes back on whistleblower claims
- AC Milan showing its no longer dependent on Ibrahimovic
- Joe Biden touts democracy in major trip to Europe
- Danish court increases prison for brothers in murder case
- China and Serbia praise 'steel friendship' amid growing ties
- Aircraft operator found guilty in Emiliano Sala crash trial
- China defends border law after Indian criticism
- ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results
- EXPLAINER: Why are schools revisiting gifted education?
- Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
- EU court tells Poland to pay $1.2M a day in judicial dispute
- WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results
- European Central Bank leaves pandemic stimulus running unchanged even as consumer prices spike
- Australian supermarkets form task force to tackle pallet shortage
- South Africa's de Kock apologizes, will take knee in future
- Iran says nuclear talks with six powers to resume by end November
- Turkey's Lake Tuz dries up due to climate change, farming
- New Zealand to start easing COVID-19 border restrictions
- Gordon Ramsay's social media project culminates in cookbook
- Australia says China's ambassador to leave as term ends
- China calls for overhaul of farm subsidy rules under WTO
- World faces shortage of syringes as COVID vaccine doses rise
- Joint Forces for a Stronger Network for Recycling: Hong Chi Association and Nestlé Hong Kong Collaborated to Expand Their "Type 5 PP Plastic Recycling Campaign"
- Larson out front as face of Hendrick charitable initiatives
- EU chief calls for leadership at climate 'moment of truth'
- U of Michigan gets $40M gift to help 1st-generation students
- Bollywood superstar's son gets bail in drugs case
- Rain expected in northern Taiwan beginning Saturday
- Stiffest charge stands for ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright
- Greece marks WWII entry anniversary with military parade
- Cushman & Wakefield Wins the Valuation Team of the Year Award Among Three Accolades at RICS Hong Kong Awards 2021
- GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Biden pitching shrunken $1.75T bill with climate investment, hiked taxes on wealthy, corporations; Dem support uncertain
- Spanish court rules on conservative party's slush fund use
- 'Thin' Pacific island teams at COP26 spark fears of inequity
- No. 17 Pitt tries to keep momentum going against Hurricanes
- US jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 281,000
- Lille heads to Paris to face PSG in French league
- Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic?
- Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing
- Garland defends school violence memo against GOP criticism
- Skypod firm in UAE tied to investment company flagged abroad
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Study: 10 UNESCO forests emit more C02 than they soak up
- Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo leads AMA nominees in her debut
- Norway sees rising infections, braces for winter virus wave
- Koeman gone, Barcelona names Sergi Barjuan caretaker coach
- How it happened: Inside movie set where Baldwin's gun fired
- ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results
- UN, US officials urge action to avert climate disaster
- UK: Demon-obsessed teen gets 35 years in slaying of sisters
- Myanmar military uses systematic torture across country
- Rookie goes from Gwinnett hotel to World Series in whirlwind
- Nokia 3Q profit beats expectations despite chip shortage
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- NWSL Glance
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- UCLA presents new challenge for Utah's run defense
- Resurgent demand drives Caterpillar sales in third quarter
- ECHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Cal's improved defense in for tough test vs. Oregon St
- Review: 'Last Night in Soho' squanders a smashing premise
- Former worker charged with impersonating Georgia official
- Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster
- AP Top 25 Podcast: What's up with Dan Mullen? Week 9 preview
- EU is 'three generations' away from gender equality — report
- Yorkshire takes no disciplinary action after racism report
- German security officials warn of far-right border patrols
- Energy prices lift oil and gas stocks, weigh on the economy
- Rashid hopes to give people back home something to celebrate
- European Central Bank keeps pandemic support going
- Marlins, Miguel Rojas agree to $10 million, 2-year deal
- Families of victims in SC church killings settle with feds over background check that allowed Dylann Roof to get gun
- Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith
- ‘Dads on Duty’ patrol Louisiana school to prevent violence
- Adebayo has 24, Heat pull away to beat Nets 106-93
- Minister: Poland should not pay any of its EU court fines
- EXCERPT: 'Bye, dear': Sexism during Brazil impeachment
- UN calls on Sudan military to restore civilian government
- Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith
- US companies announce plans for gene-edited strawberries
- 2 men arrested 18 months after boy, 7, killed in home
- US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
- Brunei says Myanmar still 'integral' to ASEAN despite rebuke
- Paroled 'Starved Rock Killer' wins OK for evidence tests
- Minneapolis mayor faces voters with policing on their minds
- Venezuela sought to swap Americans for Maduro ally
- No. 9 Iowa seeks to bounce back as it visits Wisconsin
- UN envoy suggests that US lift sanctions against Zimbabwe
- Party close to Thai ex-PM Thaksin names his daughter adviser
- No. 19 SMU visits Houston, looking to improve to 8-0
- Winless Lions desperate for victory vs Eagles before bye
- WTA Transylvania Open Results
- Merck envisions billions from COVID-19 treatment sales
- Illinois has chance to show growth against Rutgers
- German on trial for castrating men on his kitchen table
- No. 4 Oklahoma looks to put pieces together vs. Texas Tech
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Engineers call for more inspections after condo collapse
- NFL enhances Rooney Rule to help interviewing process
- US lowers cutoff for lead poisoning in young kids
- Greek police say 9 men being held for ransom have been freed
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Like old times: Mendenhall faces BYU as coach of Virginia
- FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 8
- Plane diverted after passenger assaults flight attendant
- No. 11 Irish leery if Tar Heels go bump on Saturday night
- Seoul: N. Korea's Kim lost 20 kilograms but remains healthy
- US imposes sanctions on 2 Lebanese contractors, lawmaker
- Refreshed Cowboys visit Vikings in post-bye prime-time game
- Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar
- Run-heavy Gophers take win streak to Northwestern
- No. 2 Cincinnati continues bid to crack CFP at Tulane
- After 9 OT loss, No. 20 Penn St challenged by No. 5 Buckeyes
- Bucs, Saints both ride winning streaks into NFC South clash
- UK eases travel, takes all countries off virus 'red list'
- No. 4 Oklahoma looks to keep win streak alive vs. Texas Tech
- Vaccine reluctance in Eastern Europe brings high COVID cost
- 'Voice of the Raiders': Carr leads team post-Gruden
- Germany's Merkel visits post-crisis Greece
- Assange lawyer dismisses US promises over extradition
- No. 5 Buckeyes cruising again as No. 20 Penn St visits
- Seahawks look to stop skid hosting rested Jacksonville
- Poland coach Sousa tests positive for COVID-19
- Coming off rout, Patriots look to keep rolling vs. Chargers
- Australia canters to 7-wicket World Cup win over Sri Lanka
- Chiefs aim to get on track as Giants visit Arrowhead Stadium
- No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State meet with high stakes
- Decorating a cake with glitter? Check that it's edible
- US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre
- Tunisia closes 3 opposition broadcasters in license dispute
- Wild leading scorer Zuccarello, Pitlick in COVID protocol
- One for the aged: Teixeira challenges Błachowicz at UFC 267
- What's in, and what's out, as Biden offers scaled-back plan
- Bengals' big-play Chase presents daunting task for 1-5 Jets
- France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates
- Oregon host Colorado amid 16-game wining streak at Autzen
- Facebook renames itself Meta to emphasize its ‘metaverse’ vision
- Bills return from bye week off to host skidding Dolphins
- Florida sues Biden over contractor vaccine mandate
- Multiple QBs could play when desperate USC, Arizona meet
- No. 1 Georgia enters Cocktail Party as 2-touchdown favorite
- Fritz beats pal Tommy Paul on birthday in St. Petersburg
- No spectators for Jamaica's World Cup qualifier vs US
- No. 9 Iowa, Wisconsin continue pursuit of Big Ten West title
- Review: Black, white and shades of gray in superb 'Passing'
- China offers few new climate targets ahead of UN conference
- Bulgarian restaurant workers protest new COVID-19 pass rule
- Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' struggles
- 3 Arizona family members win $108M Mega Millions jackpot
- Outages persist after nor'easter batters New England
- Stanford, Washington have faced similar struggles
- No. 10 Mississippi visits No. 18 Auburn in SEC West game
- Halep overcomes back injury to reach quarters in Romania
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- No. 11 Irish prepare for night visit from North Carolina
- Arizona State looks to rebound against Washington State
- Christian Pulisic returns to training for Chelsea
- More than bragging rights: No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan St
- TCU in dire search of win heading to K-State on Saturday
- US Supreme Court lifts stays of execution for Oklahoma men; state to move forward with first lethal injection in 6 years
- WFT's Del Rio jokes about channeling Tomlin on USC vacancy
- Slow it down: Darnold's mechanics a focus after benching
- BC-US--Copper, US
- Gordon Wood and Woody Holton clash over past and present
- NZ-born Anscombe back for Wales against the All Blacks
- No. 12 Kentucky seeks first win at Mississippi St since 2008
- Airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills 10, including children
- S.D. high court: Warrants in Sanford probe will be unsealed
- Sen. Burr under investigation again for pandemic stock sales
- No. 13 Wake Forest hosts Duke, aims to stay unbeaten
- Facebook grilled by UK lawmakers making online safety rules
- With Manfred's support, Braves bring chop to World Series
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- No. 15 Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from first loss
- 2 neo-Nazi group members sentenced to 9 years in prison
- Lautaro Martínez signs new deal to stay at Inter until 2026
- No. 16 Baylor can bury Texas in the Big 12 with a win
- GE Appliances announces $450 million investment in Kentucky
- Schools debate: Gifted and talented, or racist and elitist?
- 3 guilty in killing of girl, 12, that shook New Orleans
- No. 17 Pitt can cement its spot as Coastal leader vs. Miami
- Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope
- Feds: Hacker illegally streaming games tried to extort MLB
- GOP revels in Atlanta World Series after All-Star Game move
- No. 19 SMU looks to improve to 8-0 in visit to Houston
- Pandemic restrictions fuel recall efforts on fall ballots
- Past and present meet ‘Last Night in Soho’
- Illegal pot edibles sold in California as popular snacks
- Ford, KLA rise; Twilio, eBay fall
- Ravens have stayed the course despite their injury problems
- No. 21 Aztecs host Bulldogs in big Mountain West showdown
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Facebook Inc.: A look at other corporate rebranding efforts
- Purdy, No. 22 Iowa State look for 4th straight win over WVU
- No more booing: Ducks return to Autzen to face Colorado
- No. 25 BYU takes on former coach Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia
- Solar wing jammed on NASA spacecraft chasing asteroids
- Henry, Taylor will fuel 2nd round of Titans-Colts matchup
- MATCHDAY: Struggling champ Lille at leader PSG
- Insigne nets 2 as Napoli beats Bologna 3-0 to go top
- EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?
- Presidents and popes over the years: Gifts, gaffes, grief
- Criminal complaint filed with court accuses former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching
- Louisiana ex-officer accused of kicking man, lying about it
- Coming off top game, Giants' defense faces bigger challenge
- Mississippi: 14K pandemic food cards mistakenly deactivated
- Mayfield practices again, still unclear if he faces Steelers
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- England opens women's Euros against Austria at Old Trafford
- Oklahoma resumes lethal injections after 6-year moratorium, executes man for 1998 killing of prison cafeteria worker
- Jury hears opening statements in 'Unite the Right" trial
- US qualifier Tiafoe upsets Tsitsipas to reach Vienna quarter
- Chargers not looking past last year's drubbing by Patriots
- County botches Spanish-language ballot instructions
- Syracuse hosts Boston College; a lot on the line for both
- Dolphins QB Tagovailoa focuses attention on facing Bills
- Biden urges restraint in Sudan as death toll rises to 9
- Bush's Push: A year after ACL injury, Steelers LB evolving
- Real Sociedad regains lead in Spain; Atlético held again
- Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change
- Panthers lose 5th-round pick Nixon to season-ending injury
- Feds: Man used virus relief loan to buy $57,000 Pokemon card
- America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate
- Cowboys at Vikings: McCarthy makes familiar prime time visit
- Business Highlights: Facebook's new name, tax plan
- Timeline of events involving capital punishment in Oklahoma
- Dems trying to include help for immigrants in Biden plan
- Feds move to block Florida's school virus mask penalties
- Korean firm SK plans $473M microchip part plant, hiring 400
- Louisiana senators to review State Police use-of-force rules
- Judge says man unfit for trial, cites energy drink testimony
- Wisconsin sheriff seeks investigation of nursing home voting
- Jupiter's monster storm not just wide but surprisingly deep
- Hagy, Ramey share lead at wind-blown Bermuda Championship
- Seahawks desperate for turnaround while Jags seek win streak
- Donovan's Loyal a loud, colorful presence in San Diego
- French, Australian leaders have 1st talk since sub fallout
- Kids of all ages among migrants in caravan across Mexico
- Rival: Violent past should bar Herschel Walker from Senate
- EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?
- Apple's strong quarter suffers $6B blow from supply shortage
- Column: Atlanta tries to transform itself into Winnersville
- Jets' White relishing 'pretty freakin' cool' starting QB gig
- 'Stupid' and 'insane': Some billionaires vent over tax plan
- Game 3 a throwback with batters facing pitchers for 1st time
- Lions desperately seeking victory against struggling Eagles
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Ohtani voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers
- Cardinals down to third-string center vs. Packers
- Saints' Winston aims to manage emotions vs. Bucs, Brady
- Starbucks posts record quarterly sales thanks to US business
- A World Series short on drama so far shifts scene to Atlanta
- US cites 'crisis' as road deaths rise 18% in first-half 2021
- Senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West
- Bob Ferry, GM of Bullets' title team in 1978, dies at 84
- 763 days later, Australian men's soccer team plays at home
- Iowa lawmakers pass vaccine mandate exemption bill
- No. 21 Aztecs, Bulldogs face off for supremacy in rivalry
- Police aided illegal marijuana operation in Maine, feds say
- US returns antiquities to India in stolen art investigation
- Amazon stumbles on slower sales growth, higher labor costs
- California wins $3.5M payoff in illegal gambling lawsuit
- Paid leave loss hits hard for Dems after decades of advocacy
- US average mortgage rates rise; 30-year sat 3.14%
- Biden begins 5-day foreign trip in Rome for global meetings on pandemic, Iran, climate, as domestic agenda in limbo
- Linwood Holton Jr, 1st GOP Va governor of 20th century, dies
- Kenya’s president Kenyatta: Africa is at a crossroads
- France-UK fishing row: Captain of seized boat will face trial
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Biden arrives in Rome as domestic agenda still unfulfilled
- G20 leaders arrive in Rome for summit
- Services set for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods
- In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
- Biden announces 'historic' deal — but still must win votes
- No charges for Wyoming librarians over sex ed, LGBTQ books
- Trump plans last minute tele-rally for Virginia's Youngkin
- Official: Meeting didn't impact Noem daughter's application
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Pence wades into school debate roiling Va governor's race
- Two Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing
- Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
- Panthers coach Quenneville resigns after report that Blackhawks mishandled 2010 sex assault allegations
- Germany: Supply chain crisis slows economic growth
- Philadelphia settles in fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
- Dachser switches completely to green electricity
- US woman convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder' freed from jail
- China funds Tajik special forces base near Afghan border
- Japan: Economy and security top concerns ahead of election
- Embiid scores 30 on bad knee, 76ers hold off winless Pistons
- Study finds California condors can have "virgin births"
- Judge won't validate water deal for California farm supplier
- Taiwan's top comic book award goes to 'Crouching Lion in a Bookstore'
- American Heather Mack leaves prison after serving 7 years for helping to kill mother on Indonesia's Bali island in 2014
- Cardinals' Ward carted off after violent kickoff collision
- Mexican Summaries
- Mexican Standings
- Asia shares slip despite signs of optimism on global economy
- Beal, Harrell lead Wizards over Hawks 122-111
- Biden announces 'historic' deal — but still must win votes
- Illinois Democrats embrace gerrymandering in neck-and-neck fight to keep control of the US House of Representatives
- NBA star supports Taiwan with Twitter hashtag
- Killorn scores 2, Tampa Bay beats Arizona for 1st home win
- Cuomo accused of groping woman, a misdemeanor sex crime
- US in talks to compensate families separated at border
- Markstrom records another shutout, Flames top Penguins 4-0
- AP source: Padres hire Oakland's Bob Melvin as manager
- Illinois Dems embrace gerrymandering in fight for US House
- Taiwan, Lithuania hold commercial matchmaking conference that could bring millions in exchange
- Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low
- Atlanta star Trae Young speaks out on officiating changes
- Hindi-dubbed version of the latest Pokémon animated series "Pokémon Journeys" is now available on YouTube!
- Police, public safety flashpoints in Seattle mayoral debate
- Andersen’s SO sends Hurricanes to franchise-best 6-0-0 start
- Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
- Give Gift Boutique Launched Sentimental Autumn Gifts to Pamper Your Beloved Ones
- Why cricket in Pakistan is infused with religion and nationalism
- Mobile wallet service Line Pay nears 10 million users in Taiwan
- Laos reports seizing huge amount of methamphetamine
- Myanmar: Suu Kyi aide jailed for 20 years for treason — local reports
- Jazz put 7 in double figures as Utah routs Houston 122-91
- Rested offenses for Dallas and Minnesota could mean shootout
- AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
- Today in History
- For tribes, 'good fire' a key to restoring nature and people
- Compher scores twice in Colorado's 4-3 win over St. Louis
- Presidents and popes over the years: Gifts, gaffes, grief
- US woman in Bali 'suitcase murder' freed from jail
- Analysis: Biden faces liberal angst after under-delivering
- Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse
- AP Week in Pictures: North America
- State Dept. urges investigation of Myanmar military torture
- Doncic scores 25, Mavs beat Spurs 104-99 after wild swings
- China's Xi to address U.N. climate summit by video link
- Walker, Knicks hang on, deal Bulls first loss 104-103
- 2 EU leaders back deeper ties with Taiwan, reject China's bullying
- Virginia Beach confronts inescapable costs of rising seas
- US proposes changes to Mexican gray wolf management
- Cardinals' undefeated start ends with miscommunication
- Rasmus Asplund's 2nd goal in OT puts Sabres past Ducks 4-3
- Japan keeps tourism freeze despite plunge in virus cases
- Wild winds in Australia leave thousands without power
- Morant, Memphis win a thriller on Curry's home court again
- Polish parliament debates anti-LGBT legislative proposal
- Fleury of goals too much for Wild in Kraken's 4-1 victory
- Taiwan battles shortage of quarantine hotel rooms for Lunar New Year holiday
- Allen earns SO, Canadiens end lengthy skid in San Jose 4-0
- Expert tells Taiwan’s manufacturers how to guard against cyberattacks
- Sony confirms possible venture with Taiwan’s TSMC on Japan chip fab
- Starbucks sales miss as COVID-19 resurgence hits China
- EU: Parliament sues Commission over rule of law inaction
- In Afghanistan, a girls' school is the story of a village
- Dubois, Connor lift Jets past struggling Kings 3-2
- Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases
- A look at the top issues for this year's UN climate summit
- First period enough for Flyers to hold off Canucks 2-1
- Hurricanes still perfect on season with 2-0 win over Bruins
- AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
- AIT and TAITRA discuss opportunities for EV supply chains in future
- A girls' school under Taliban shows a village's changes
- Column: Pull the plug on the chop -- and Braves name, too
- Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic
- China using closed civilian airport to launch Taiwan incursions
- Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur Wins Two Industry Awards
- Tonga reports its first COVID-19 case from plane traveler
- Clifton Style: Blue-collar Bearcats pushing CFP ceiling
- Colts defense faces daunting task of taking down Henry
- NFL Prospect Watch: Baylor's ball-hawking safety Jalen Pitre
- Pope to UN conference: Don't waste chance to save the planet
- Plenty of under-the-radar players bear watching this season
- NTNU develops virtual reality system to help escape fires
- Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
- Huawei sales off 32% after US sanctions, smartphone sale
- Tunisia's #MeToo: Lawmaker faces sexual harassment hearing
- In Japan's Okinawa, ruling party's tough China stance helps win young voters
- EXPLAINER: What's so big about the G20 besides economies?
- Asian shares, U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment
- China's Xi to participate in G20 leaders' summit via video link
- Talk talk: Dutch coalition negotiations set new record
- Miniature of Taian Hospital commemorates Taiwanese Cultural Association's centenary
- China’s Li Ning risks running too far off trail
- Japanese parliamentary elections crucial for new PM's rule
- Pope Francis: COP26 must offer concrete hope to future generations
- Brexit: French Agriculture Minister says no progress in fishing talks with UK
- Philippine forces kill wanted Muslim militant leader
- Heirs step up as COVID deaths rock Bangkok's famous street-food stalls
- Europol identifies 12 members of global cybercrime gang after raids
- Huawei revenue slides in Q3 as smartphone business remains crippled
- China Mobile Hong Kong Invests HK$649 million to Successfully Acquire 700 MHz, 2.5/2.6 GHz and 4.9 GHz Bands
- COP26: Great expectations — and gripes — in Glasgow
- Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
- Woman now thought to be Afghanistan's last Jew flees country
- Drinks producer puts up NT$1 million to help Taiwan restaurant hurt by pandemic
- COP26: Greta Thunberg joins boisterous London protest
- Mayor of Hungarian capital wants better ties with Taiwan
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 11/1/2021
- Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
- Taiwanese American Michelle Wu joins Boston mayoral race
- Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment
- WTA Transylvania Open Results
- European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years
- Taiwan ramps up military reservist call-ups
- In Virginia, McAuliffe brings big names, Youngkin goes solo
- Israel, touting technology, aims for zero emissions by 2050
- ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results
- Pumice pileup from undersea volcano causing damage in Japan
- China's Inner Mongolia quarantines tourists over virus fears
- WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results
- Donovanosis: 'Flesh-eating' STI has doctors worried
- German broadcaster DW's online service blocked in Belarus
- Starbucks workers will vote on union at 3 Buffalo stores
- China tightens control over company data with transfer rules
- Dutch watchdog slams tax office fraud list as privacy breach
- Moon tells pope a visit to North would help peace in Koreas
- Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims
- Lebanon lawmaker denies US accusation of money smuggling
- Taiwan's economic growth for 2021 hits 6%
- US ambassador to UN urges Mali to hold February elections
- US to deepen relations with Taiwan in face of China tensions
- Greek president to Germany's Merkel: Greece often felt alone
- UEFA sanctions Union Berlin for antisemitic abuse
- Poland's far-right vows to march despite court ban
- Poland: Lawmakers approve Belarus border wall amid migrant surge
- Taiwan foreign minister visits EU capital Brussels
- Taiwan’s AI Day 2021 Enters the Metaverse with Virtual Exhibition and Forum
- Profitable Exxon, Chevron emerge as global economy rebounds
- Packers beat Cardinals 24-21 after Murray throws late INT
- WHO director-general Tedros unopposed for 2nd five-year term
- Amid scandal, Quenneville resigns as Florida Panthers coach
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Solskjaer urges Man U to take lessons from boxing champ Fury
- Fulton County holds elections amid state takeover threat
- Asian spider takes hold in Georgia, sends humans scurrying
- Myanmar court gives Suu Kyi confidante 20-year prison term
- Ukraine president urges vaccinations as contagion soars
- Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- NWSL Glance
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- SPHL Glance
- AHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Sweden's pandemic response faulted as too slow, unprepared
- Greek PM expresses concern over West's stance toward Turkey
- Return to Sender? Stolen Elvis bust is back in Illinois bar
- California oil spill: Surfing, swimming OK but fishing out
- AP PHOTOS: Summer days at the beach, in Israel and Gaza
- Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on House January 6 committee, says he won't seek reelection
- 'Everything is at stake' as world gathers for climate talks
- West Indies beat Bangladesh to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- Albania: Homes damaged, no injuries from 4.5 magnitude quake
- Indian movie star Puneeth Rajkumar dies after heart attack
- NC voter ID debate clouded by call for justices' recusal
- Wary Union Berlin hoping to take advantage of wounded Bayern
- Biden, said abortion didn't come up in meeting with Francis, says pope told him he should 'keep receiving Communion'
- German police find Iraqi dead in truck near Polish border
- ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results
- Biden said abortion didn't come up in meeting with Pope Francis, says pope told him he should 'keep receiving Communion'
- UN chief to G20: end mistrust to help on climate, vaccines
- Baldwin shooting highlights risks of rushed film production
- EXPLAINER: What would Minneapolis policing ballot issue do?
- Belarus forces US to close public diplomacy, USAID offices
- Romanian police recover bikes stolen from Italian team
- Malaysia plans record budget to bolster economic recovery
- For tribes, 'good fire' a key to restoring nature and people
- Barjuan gets 1st and possibly only chance to lead Barcelona
- Brazil brings Coutinho, Firmino back for WCup qualifiers
- 3 years after Bulger's killing: No charges, still questions
- Toyota announces $461 million investment in Kentucky plant
- G20 leaders to confront energy prices, other economic woes
- Haiti PM condemns gangs, kidnappings in public address
- Hotel 'guests' steal 45 bottles from Spanish wine collector
- Rams look for 4th straight win at Texans, losers of last 6
- Rams look for 4th straight win Sunday at terrible Texans
- Favre, Mississippi auditor feud over welfare-paid contract
- Protesters slam London banks on climate, fossil fuel support
- GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won't seek reelection
- Dutch, Canadian leaders hope for climate progress at G-20
- Dad bod FTW, amirite? Dictionary adds hundreds of new words
- Polish lawmakers to keep working on 'Stop LGBT' legislation
- Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for the next two weeks.
- Oklahoma deputy shot while responding to disturbance
- Denver Broncos honoring Hall of Famer Manning this weekend
- Rookies catch on quickly for Bengals, Dolphins and Falcons
- Man who shot at Minneapolis police sues city, officers
- US wages jump by the most in records dating back 20 years
- Penguins face suit over ex minors coach accused of assault
- Column: Goodell's stance sparks more questions than answers
- Illinois Dems embrace gerrymandering in fight for US House
- Trick or treat: Big Ben, Steelers visit Browns on Halloween
- Milan mayor: 2026 ceremony will be held in old San Siro
- Prison systems adding body-worn cameras to security plans
- South Africa's power cuts a key issue in local elections
- US hits Iran with sanctions ahead of key nuke talks meeting
- US consumer spending up a modest 0.6% with inflation high
- Prison chief: Mississippi preps for 1st execution since 2012
- UK's Johnson gives G-20 stark warning on climate change
- As COVID cases fall, Halloween brings more fun and less fear
- New York Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor, challenging incumbent Gov. Hochul in Cuomo aftermath
- Russia hits another virus death record as infections soar
- Treat: Steelers, Browns renew rivalry with Halloween matchup
- Browns' Mayfield starting against Steelers, shoulder better
- Sudan coup leader says he'll appoint new premier within week
- UK leader seeks to calm tensions in fishing spat with France
- Ruling: Can't fire unvaccinated while mandate is challenged
- Fuel station explosion in Pakistan kills 4, injures 6
- Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border
- Ahead of Rittenhouse trial, race seen as underlying issue
- Analysis: Rookie coaches need more time for job evaluations
- Queen Elizabeth II, 95, is advised to rest for 2 weeks
- Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore dies from brain cancer
- Halep, Kontaveit reach semis; Raducanu falters in Romania
- Arpaio legal tab hits $100M as taxpayers foot his last bills
- Asif's 4 sixes seals Pakistan win over Afghanistan at T20 WC
- UK's Johnson renews threat to EU over N Ireland trade
- VP Harris getting COVID-19 booster shot this weekend
- Judge to decide next week who controls Murdaugh's money
- Greg Norman heads Saudi-backed investment for Asian Tour
- Van de Zandschulp stuns Rublev in St. Petersburg quarters
- Traditionalists flood Rome after pope's Latin Mass crackdown
- Marshall is latest planning to move to Sun Belt from C-USA
- West Virginia: First to worst in COVID-19 vaccine efforts
- Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
- Man denies involvement in '84 disappearance of Colorado girl
- McVay: Rams, WR DeSean Jackson looking for trade partner
- Jets WR Corey Davis likely out vs. Bengals with hip injury
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- 'Rust' armorer attorneys blame producers for 'unsafe' set
- UEFA plans changes to reduce lopsided women's qualifiers
- Bulgaria's hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 infection surge
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Legal experts see strong self-defense claim for Rittenhouse
- Stern judge among key players in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
- Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC
- Greece: Unclear fate for rescued ship carrying 400 migrants
- UN urges talks on Western Sahara after cease-fire breakdown
- Guantanamo Bay jury sentences ex-Maryland man who joined al-Qaida to 26 years, though plea deal to lead to early release
- Ballistic missile kills at least 11 civilians in Yemen
- New suit: One Epstein accuser says 2nd accuser defamed her
- Apple, Amazon fall; US Steel, Newell rise