- Indian and Australian navies sign agreement
- Taiwan foreign minister calls for inclusion in UN system
- 9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
- Press freedom in Hong Kong and Singapore suffer under COVID
- Between Sputnik V and BioNTech: Caught in vaccine limbo
- Cowering in the bathroom: Some Afghans dread the Taliban knock at the door
- Afghanistan crisis changes nothing for Taiwan
- Biden taps career diplomat, not politician, for ambassador to China
- East Taiwan's Fushan Fish Reserve to reopen after two months
- Germany's Afghan support staff glad to be alive in Berlin
- Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident
- China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control - sources
- No storms ahead for Taiwan in near future
- Taiwan helps repatriate 105 Indonesian sailors
- Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
- Germany: Merkel endorses Armin Laschet’s election bid
- Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, 1 death
- 13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
- Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
- Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover
- Explosive California wildfires could burn into December
- Taiwan president will receive Medigen vaccine Monday
- Afghans narrate Taliban takeover on social media: fear, solidarity and resistance
- China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis
- Taiwan ally Palau reports 2 COVID cases imported from Guam
- Letter to Editor: COVID swab a bad experience for kid in Taiwan
- Godfather of Taiwan cinema Li Hsing dies aged 91
- The Latest: Germany sees steady rise in virus infection rate
- Merkel in Ukraine: Zelenskyy hopes for gas transit 'guarantees'
- Hungary vs EU: Is Orban striving for Huxit?
- Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
- Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
- In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow
- 2021 Golden Melody Awards: Full list of winners
- Vietnam calls on army for food delivery ahead of lockdown
- Taiwanese rapper Soft Lipa wins big at Golden Melody Awards
- Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon by 2029
- Hundreds arrested, fined during Australia lockdown protests
- Taiwan animal rights groups condemn killing of 154 cats by government agency
- Czech Republic: Health care professions become fashionable
- International students will soon be able to enter Taiwan: MOE
- Taiwan says China wants to 'emulate' the Taliban
- Ukraine: Nord Stream 2 a 'dangerous geopolitical weapon'
- France to give Paris burial honor to first Black woman
- Taiwan confirms 6 local COVID cases
- IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
- Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
- COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
- Central China cities issue highest flood warning level
- Beach in eastern Taiwan to open on Aug. 24
- Sweden: Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to quit
- Global chipmaking inventories hit record high of $64.7 billion
- New Taipei to keep partitions requirement for families dining at restaurants
- Taiwan minister defends euthanizing over 150 smuggled cats
- Zhenro Properties Announces Interim Results 2021
- VinFast partners with Gotion High-Tech in LFP battery cell R&D
- Copenhagen edges Toronto and Singapore for top spot in Safe Cities Index 2021
- 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue
- foodpanda, Asia's largest delivery platform, helps 30,000 new retailers and shops digitalise, sees 430% growth in SMEs
- Taiwan marks 63rd anniversary of 823 Kinmen artillery battle
- Kestrel Advocates Outcome-based Security Solutions For Effective Threat Detection And Management
- Signitory: Digital Signatures to be Part of New Norm Post-Pandemic
- IT Block Introduces Data Centre Colocation Services
- Janine Wissler: 'The German government is putting lives at risk in Afghanistan'
- Arup celebrates 45 years of transforming Hong Kong
- Taipei's Maokong Gondola to undergo cable replacement until December
- Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Greece wildfires: New blaze hits Evia island
- Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
- Taiwan team forced to remove national flag at Le Mans race in France
- AXA Hong Kong and HSBC jointly launch Overseas StudySurance
- RICOH establishes strategic partnership with Macroview Telecom, a HGC Group Company and Check Point
- Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence
- Economist ranks Taipei 24th in 2021 Safe Cities Index
- Taiwan welcomes US secretary of state's phone call with Lithuanian counterpart
- Eastern EU countries urge UN action over Belarus migrant row
- Taiwan’s TSMC to ship pieces of its new US plant via cargo freight
- Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
- Vietnamese mother-daughter pair detained for smuggling African swine fever-infected pork
- Asia stocks fragile amid growth worries, dollar in demand
- "AI Day 2021" to bring together world’s top-notch AI experts and researchers
- Taiwan to pursue severe punishment of animal smugglers in wake of cat culling
- Can virtual banks carve out niche in overbanked Taiwan?
- Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, no deaths
- Renowned film scholar says classic Taiwan films well received by Lithuania
- Taiwan black bear spotted on Yushan National Park road
- Could Afghanistan under Taliban rule become a haven for Islamist militants?
- Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport
- Taiwan says sees 'balance' in auto chip supplies by Q4
- China hits Lithuania with further sanctions over its ties with Taiwan
- Hollywood's China romance withers faster
- Afghanistan: Taliban reject evacuation extension
- Taiwan legislator invites Lithuanian parliament speaker, politicians to visit
- Philippines confirms community transmission of Delta in Metro Manila
- New Taipei to allow beach swimming, snorkeling on Aug. 24
- Why do corals spawn simultaneously? Taiwan's Academia Sinica solves 40-year mystery
- Taiwan border concerns mount as wave of stowaways from China arrive in Kinmen
- Taiwan premier pays respects to late Indigenous actor
- 'Taiwan Trilogy' production hiatus to be extended until funds secured
- Nearly two-thirds of fatalities in Taiwan’s April train wreck had standing tickets
- Are India's emergency visas for Afghans issued based on religion?
- Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
- Crypto Exchange Bybit Signs New Esports Deals With Scandinavian Powerhouses Astralis and Alliance
- Sa Sa Obtains Sole Distributorship of Renowned Korean Health and Beauty Brand "BB Lab"
- Opinion: Merkel leaves Ukraine with a difficult legacy
- Cushman & Wakefield Promotes Two Senior Leaders in its Global Occupier Services Business in Asia Pacific
- Average family income in Hsinchu topped NT$1.6 million last year, behind only Taipei
- 3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
- China Lilang Announces 2021 Interim Results
- Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
- World Copper Reports 426 Million Tonne Oxide Copper Resource at Redefined Escalones Project
- Coronavirus protesters storm ITN broadcaster HQ in London
- Kamala Harris says US focus on Afghan evacuations, pledges open South China Sea
- Taiwan's Kenting National Park to allow swimming from Tuesday
- Russia begins construction of new nuclear submarines
- Blockchain Security Firm CYBAVO Raises $4 million in Pre-Series A Funding Round
- WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium
- Facebook to bring voice and video calling to main app
- Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- US senator praises Lithuania's relations with Taiwan
- Total Information Management Corporation joins hands with Nexusguard to build the first true-hybrid DDoS Scrubbing Center in the Philippines
- Falcon Mobility Launches New Ultra-Lite 2 Electric Wheelchair
- Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
- Other G7 leaders to press Biden to extend Kabul evacuation deadline
- Taiwan races to curb spread of African swine fever
- Herbalife Nutrition Accelerates Public Nutrition Education Efforts Through Partnership with AmCham Taiwan for 2021 Citizen's Health Forum
- Wild boar bites off hunter's finger in southern Taiwan
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports inviting Lithuanian politicians to Taiwan
- Pfizer makes good on Covid M&A capacity
- Four Taiwanese shows nominated at international TV series festival
- 3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
- NCU arctic expedition pioneers Taiwan’s Earth science research
- Afghan influencers living in fear — even in exile
- Arlo Wins Three 2021 Red Dot Design Awards
- Vingroup’s leader shares information about their battery strategy for VinFast’s electric vehicles
- Taiwan military seeks to add anti-submarine helicopters to 2022 national budget
- Taipei CooC-Cloud takes key role in digital learning during pandemic
- Goods from Vietnam subject to strictest inspection in Taiwan
- Afghans struggle with empty ATMs, soaring prices, dry gas stations
- Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
- Taiwan’s Foxconn Group teams up with car giant Stellantis for technology project
- Taiwan IC distributors expect networking chip demand through Q1 2022
- Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
- Taiwan’s first private rocket gets permission to launch from South Australia
- India: Manual scavengers continue to remove human waste by hand despite ban
- Taiwan, Arizona ink MOU on semiconductor cooperation
- Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Borrows Experience of EU Experts to Explore New Business Opportunities in Solar Energy Circular Economy
- Military expert suggests Taiwan increase its missile production to deter Chinese attack
- Study: One year later, students and educators in Asia Pacific are beginning to crack the code for online learning
- Asian stocks cling to gains as Fed taper worries ease
- Oil rises as full U.S. clearance for COVID-19 vaccine stokes demand hopes
- How the Taliban's Afghanistan takeover could hurt US-Pakistan ties
- Taiwan to help diplomatic allies fight climate change
- American Institute in Taiwan director calls on economic affairs minister
- Opinion: Chaos at Kabul Airport symbolic of 20 years of war in Afghanistan
- Taiwan-funded buildings house Haitian earthquake survivors
- Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate surpasses 40%
- Office Rental Premium Between Singapore and Hong Kong Narrowed Markedly Over Last Five Years to 108% in 2020
- Japan office offers ‘friendship masks’ at Taiwan Ghost Month ritual
- Foreign minister's appeal for Taiwan's participation in UN published by Lithuanian media
- Top 10 red carpet styles at Taiwan GMAs
- Taiwan’s Yushan National Park divides trails into 7 difficulty levels
- New Taipei defers prosecution in Chinese talent-poaching cases
- Taiwanese 'barely feeling' Medigen injections due to 'ultra-thin' needles
- Taiwan seeks again to reassure U.S. over tackling chip shortage
- Fruit and vegetable market in southern Taiwan expected to attract tourists
- New Zealand COVID-19 Delta outbreak spreading rapidly as cases jump
- Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
- US official says CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul
- AP Memory demonstrates VHM(TM), the true 3D integration of DRAM and Logic
- Summit Ascent Holdings Limited Reports Unaudited Interim Results For 1H 2021
- Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta
- Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship
- Philippines' Duterte raises rivals' suspicions by seeking vice presidency in 2022
- Afghan migrants trapped at the border between Poland and Belarus
- Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism
- More than 100,000 SKUs of Electrical Components Goes Digital on ElectGo.com: A B2B E-Commerce Platform
- Netccentric Delivers Strong H1 FY2021 With Revenue Climbing 60%
- 'Xi Jinping Thought' to be spread throughout China’s education system
- PhD Education Releases New Edition For Secondary 2 Maths Exam Bundle
- Goldman Sachs to mandate COVID vaccine for staff, visitors at U.S. offices -memo
- 2021 National Day celebration to feature largest Taiwan flag ever flown by military
- NHK anchor announces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Paralympics
- Afghanistan: Evacuations continue as deadline nears — live updates
- Hitler rejected Chiang Kai-shek's pleas for help: Letters
- 13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
- New Chunghwa Post stamps showcase Taiwan's core technologies
- Taiwan's OPENTIX Live to screen comedy online for only NT$1
- Taiwan to offer second shot of Medigen vaccine Sept. 27
- Taiwan's Cabinet tells military to adjust defense budget for new helicopters
- Ten Most Crucial Events of the Decade: The Release of Special Forex Industry Analytics
- Foxconn founder outfoxes Europeans to ship BioNTech doses to Taiwan in August
- Zurich Hong Kong launches "Helpersafe" Domestic Helper Insurance Plan, with multiple new protections that expand the scope of support for employers and domestic helpers
- Vandals of pro-Hong Kong restaurant in Taipei sentenced to prison
- Four Taiwanese films to be screened at SeaShorts Film Festival
- Taiwan's National Space Organization to build rocket launch site
- LUX Spotlights Everyday Sexism Around the World by Asking Men to Walk in Women’s Shoes
- Bangladesh: Islamists emboldened by Taliban win in Afghanistan
- Razer Delivers Record High Revenue And Net Profit Of US$31 Million For The First Half Of 2021
- Taiwan Forestry Bureau demands record NT$228 million in compensation for forest fire
- Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
- Nepal fears 'third wave' as COVID cases surge
- Greece wildfires: PM admits mistakes were made
- Achiko's rapid Covid-19 diagnostic test AptameX(TM) receives product and registration approval from Indonesia's Ministry of Health
- US Treasury keeps close eye on Taiwan for its currency manipulator behavior
- Taiwanese photographers receive honorable mention at iPhone photo competition
- S.Korea parliament committee votes to curb Google, Apple commission dominance
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high
- Harris: US to provide Vietnam 1 million more vaccine doses
- Taiwan's Tzu Chi Foundation donated oxygen generators to India
- America’s Taiwan policy ‘has not changed one bit’: US scholar
- Taiwan Railways Administration will not sell standing tickets for new EMU3000 trains
- Father arrested in southern Taiwan for strangling son during altercation
- Taiwan-US TIFA working groups to meet soon
- Smuggling people from Afghanistan to Turkey
- Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
- Final Call for FUNtastic Summer - Explore Discovery Bay with Keigo Family Characters and enjoy FUNtastic Summer Double Rewards
- Taiwan president backs premier, rejects reshuffle talk
- Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
- PGA Tour’s Asia swing in the fall down to 1 event at most
- Duterte confirms he’ll run for Philippines VP next year
- Taiwanese cartoonist prosecuted for public depiction of child sexual abuse
- U.S. climate envoy Kerry expected to travel to China in September - sources
- New British deputy representative takes office
- Wall Street group to revive talks with China to find common ground- Bloomberg News
- Sydney hospitals battle coronavirus as daily infections hit record
- Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis
- Hong Kong to begin retroactively banning films
- Taiwan finds mooncakes from Vietnam contaminated by African swine fever
- American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
- Highest Earth God temple in Taiwan relocated to lower elevation
- Taiwan labor minister says she hopes for better minimum wage increase for next year
- EU Court calls on Poland, Latvia to aid migrants stuck on Belarus border
- Crypto Exchange Bybit Backs Esports Heavyweight Virtus.pro
- Captiva Verde Proposed Acquisition of Crypto One Corp
- Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents amid Delta surge
- US says 1,500 Americans may still await Kabul evacuation
- Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- DHL Supply Chain recognized as a Great Place to Work® across Asia
- Taiwan’s nasal spray vaccine against COVID shows promise in animal trials
- Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
- The Latest: Australia state easing rules as vaccine goal met
- Sister cities an underused tool in Taiwan’s diplomacy: Panel
- New York Asian Film Festival celebrates Taiwan's Ghost Month
- HOPE Telecare seeks volunteer doctors to join telemedicine task force, Offering free virtual medical consultation for the public
- Seqalu’s controversies expose forgotten wounds in Taiwan’s history
- CIFI Group Announces 2021 Interim Results
- Kenanga Investment Bank’s 1H21 net profit increases 4-fold to RM64.7 million
- Strict border controls to remain until vaccination rate rises: CECC
- Taiwan pledges to provide aid within its capacity to Afghans fleeing Taliban
- Korean court upholds 8-year sentence in drunk driving death of Taiwanese
- American scholar describes experience getting Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
- Amazon Launches IP Accelerator in Singapore to Help Small Businesses Secure Trademarks and Protect Their Brands
- YouTrip Perks offers greater savings of up to 15% when spending with Taobao, Amazon, iHerb, Lazada and many more
- 15,900 parking spots for scooters at Taipei MRT stations no longer free
- Taiwan’s TSMC increases chip prices by up to 20% amid global shortage
- NCS launches NEXT Cloud Centre of Excellence in Australia as part of APAC expansion
- Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
- Taiwan simultaneously holds 2 military drills in Hengchun
- COVID and military coup cripple Myanmar economy
- Taiwan's Market Expo kicks off in nine cities
- Taiwan’s China Times Weekly, Want Weekly end print issues
- New Asian American bakeries find bicultural sweet spot
- Taiwan offers NT$1.2 million reward for reporting improper feeding practices at pig farms
- Taiwan weighing NT$1,000 travel stimulus vouchers
- What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and do I need one?
- Revival of Singapore Airlines' Taiwan-LA route celebrated with water salute
- 17 high-level professionals become naturalized citizens in Taiwan
- Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
- Taiwan’s Penghu islands suffer from COVID's impact on tourism
- Taiwan Navy disposes of 2 unexploded projectiles in Penghu
- Moderna most popular vaccine in Taiwan, Medigen 3rd
- Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination
- Datang Announces 2021 Interim Results, Net Profit increased by over 200% to RMB211 Million
- New Taipei City plans stimulus vouchers of its own
- Pro-democracy international organizations to set up shop in Taiwan
- TSMC refuses to comment on rumor Denso involved in Sony partnership
- Pre-orders for Taiwan's free NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers to start in late September
- Formosa Club writes letter to EU, NATO backing Lithuania
- SunMirror AG Enters into Agreement to Offer to Acquire Latitude 66
- Taiwanese startups developing eco-friendly clothes
- Taiwan envoy to Thailand returns home after 1 year term
- Taiwan’s BOCA holds monthly lottery to encourage travel-abroad registration
- West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift
- The Grand Opening of the 2021 Nanhui Art Project - Turning Taitung into a Giant Art Museum
- Dr. Ko Lai Hung, Chairman of Accel Group, was Awarded the "Outstanding Entrepreneur of Social Responsibility 2021"
- Terror in Afghanistan: Who is Islamic State Khorasan?
- SF REIT Announces First Set of Interim Results after Listing; Operational Performance Poised to Benefit from Strong Demand for Modern Logistics and Warehousing Properties
- SunMirror AG Agrees to Acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy with its advanced battery metals portfolio to strengthen its position as Europe's 'Green Metals' company
- China's 'common prosperity' push does not mean 'killing the rich', official says
- Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
- A New Paradigm: AptameX, A Synthetic, Saliva-Based Rapid Covid-19 Diagnostic Test with Sensitivity at CT Scores >25
- Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
- U.S. says two explosions near Kabul airport; Islamic State suspected
- Cruise lines require vaccinations, tests, amid virus surge
- Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
- Foresight Begins Proof of Concept Project with a Leading Chinese Vehicle Manufacturer
- CPA Australia: Mainland Chinese businesses lead the way in technology usage in Asia Pacific
- Afghan activist says Ashraf Ghani and Joe Biden caused misery and chaos
- Taiwan attracts students disenchanted with Hong Kong’s post-security law higher education
- Wall St slips on worries over Fed tapering, banks limit losses
- DHL Supply Chain makes strategic leadership appointments in Asia
- Green Monday Join Forces with The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi
- Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
- Get Exclusive Pre-Order Access to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 & Flip3 5G with M1
- Taiwan to receive 265,000 AstraZeneca doses Friday
- Montenegro finds 1 ton of cocaine in banana shipment
- Record majority of Americans favor defending Taiwan if China invades
- Austria finds former vice chancellor guilty of corruption
- Artist takes home Taiwan’s first Korean Ceramic Biennale Gold Award
- Successful Job Movement Up 21% in Q2 2021 from Q1: Michael Page Thailand
- Taiwan’s COVID resilience ranking in August slips slightly to No. 41
- Man slashes clerk with knife after eating instant noodles in New Taipei Hi-Life
- South Korean journalists fear new laws will muzzle media
- Taiwan’s autumn will be wet and warm with up to two typhoons
- Importance of Technology Development Under Pandemic - Satellite Smartphone Innovator AdvanceTC Seeks Nasdaq Listing
- U.S. braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage
- Ex-Coast Guard officer held on cat smuggling charges
- Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases
- Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
- Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 2nd time this week
- Taiwan eyes jet fighter buy amid modest hike in 2022 defence spending
- SSY Group Limited announces 2021 interim results
- Taiwan condemns Kabul attacks that killed 13 US troops, dozens of Afghans
- Kerry Logistics Network Core Net Profit Up by 81% Profit Attributable to the Shareholders Up by 215%
- Taiwan’s Gogoro leads light EV battery-swapping industry
- Taiwan digital minister urges more school discussions about environment
- PolyU fashion design graduates shines at Fashion Show 2021 in Campus – Creative responses to the "New Normal"
- Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
- Nursing home director marries homeless man for NT$40 million in Taiwan's Pingtung
- China Mobile Hong Kong Triumphs Hong Kong’s Fastest 5G Network Award by Ookla®
- Taipei to offer high school girls period products, a first in Asia
- Disney Channel ends after 26 years in Taiwan to make way for Disney+
- Photo of the Day: Taipei 101's mirror image
- Taipei Book Fair opens new chapter in Taichung
- Taiwan’s Foxconn links up with Thailand's PTT for EV project
- Trying to flee Kabul: 'We had no information at all'
- Taiwan's United Biomedical reapplies for vaccine authorization
- 50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
- The Taliban's broken promise to protect journalists
- ‘Taiwan will likely have no Caribbean allies within 10 years’
- China plans to ban US IPOs for tech firms with data security risks -source
- Taiwan bans home quarantine for airline crews to stop delta variant
- Uni-Bio Science Group: 2021 Interim Results
- Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast Details
- Russia: News outlets demand end to media crackdown
- Q P Group Announces 2021 Interim Results: Total Revenue Increases by 16.6% to HK$589.6 million
- New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
- UN asks North Korea to clarify alleged shoot-on-sight orders
- Chinese regulators to exercise more control over algorithms
- Israeli PM aims to push Biden away from Iran nuclear deal
- US forces keep up Kabul airlift under threat of more attacks
- Western nations race to complete Afghan evacuation as deadline looms
- US 7th Fleet passes through Taiwan Strait for 8th time during Biden presidency
- 14 EU, US foreign affairs leaders back Lithuania against Chinese bullying
- Wall St Week Ahead A blazing U.S. stock rally faces market's toughest month
- Afghan refugees in Greece still stuck in limbo
- U.S. COVID-19 tests again in short supply as infections soar, schools reopen
- Biden comments on 90-day intelligence report into COVID-19 origins
- Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
- New Taipei department store closes after suspected COVID case
- Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
- Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
- Taiwan wins first medal at Tokyo Paralympics
- Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
- Taiwan will not export Medigen vaccine for now
- 'Human Condition VII' examines Taiwan's remarkable women
- Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
- Czech donation of 30,000 Moderna vaccine doses expected in Taiwan Sunday
- First Taiwanese writer wins Japan's most prestigious literary award
- Australia logs record COVID-19 cases, driven by New South Wales
- Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden, official says
- Pay rise expected for Taiwan's military, civil, and teaching personnel in 2022
- Why the US is parking local Afghan support staff in third countries
- Slovenian Press Agency: Enough money for one more paycheck
- European Parliament to discuss name change for EU office in Taiwan
- Taiwan seeks to limit cross-sector job hopping by migrant workers
- Chinese social media platforms to "rectify" financial self-media accounts
- Asian tourism sees ups, downs in 2nd year of pandemic
- UK starts bringing troops home from Afghanistan
- Top Iran security official says Biden illegally threatened Tehran
- 4 pig farms fined NT$30,000 for illegal use of kitchen waste as feed
- Taiwan's DPP assures public US pork imports safe for consumption
- Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users
- Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
- PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
- Macron says France, Britain to propose Kabul safe zone
- Biden warns another militant attack in Afghanistan is highly likely
- Taiwan foreign ministry mum on vaccine exports to diplomatic ally Belize
- Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
- Passengers injured after Catamaran ferry hits rocks off Ibiza
- Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
- Google Play app store revenue hit $11.2 bln in 2019, lawsuit says
- Taiwan, Japan reach consensus on coast guard cooperation
- Construction Management Awards 2020 honoured 66 winners for outstanding achievement in construction management
- Nearly 2 million Taiwanese apply for BNT vaccine in three hours
- U.S. Gulf Coast residents flee 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida
- Golden oldies: Patriotic Chinese millennials’ lust for traditional designs fuels gold surge
- Chinese university allegedly investigating LGBTQ+ students’ ‘mental health status’
- Think tank analyst shares views on Taiwan's relations with US, Europe
- EU Athletes calls on IOC to respect right to protest during Beijing Winter Olympics
- Tourists return to Taiwan's Penghu
- U.S. in final phase of Kabul evacuations, Taliban says ready to take over airport
- 30,000 Moderna doses donated by Czech Republic arrive in Taiwan
- Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases
- ESPN explores sports-betting deal worth at least $3 billion - WSJ
- Bolsonaro says he will be arrested, killed or declared winner
- China cracks down on 'chaotic' celebrity fan culture after scandals
- Number of French COVID-19 intensive care patients drops
- OneDegree Completes Series B1 Funding Round in Major Step to Become Asia’s InsurTech Leader
- Experience World’s First-Ever Virtual Walk-Through of UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu
- Shredded chicken laced with pork tests positive for ASF virus in southern Taiwan
- Paris introduces citywide 30 kmh speed limit
- White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans
- Taiwanese woman contracts COVID despite 3 jabs of China's ZF2001 vaccine
- Chinese spy plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
- Japan's retail sales extend gains but COVID-19 challenges persist
- Taiwanese captain given flowers after new cargo ship transits Suez Canal without hitch
- COVID: Europe may see 236,000 deaths by December, WHO fears
- Afghan students in India stuck in limbo after Taliban takeover
- Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
- North Korea seems to have restarted nuclear reactor - UN agency
- Dumping kitchen waste in Taiwan punishable by up to NT$15 million fine
- Will the Taliban restrict internet access in Afghanistan?
- Aerospike Q2 2021 Is Best Quarter in Company’s History
- Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
- Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
- Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan
- Italy: Firefighters battle blaze in Milan tower
- Taiwan deploys Hsiung Feng anti-ship missiles at Taichung military base
- Taiwan's upcoming NT$5,000 vouchers to stimulate five key industries
- Trend Micro Detected Over 13 Million Malware Events Targeting Linux-based Cloud Environments
- Philippines: Nurses threaten mass resignation amid COVID surge
- Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, no deaths
- Global Payments Mobile Tap Launches in Taiwan
- China delays Pfizer vaccine approval to bolster confidence in Chinese vaccines
- Rockets target U.S. troops as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage
- Taiwan envoy to US throws out first pitch at Mets Taiwan Day
- Taiwan defense ministry to review training standards, military regulations
- Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 thanks Czech Republic for Moderna doses
- Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patient
- 82 clinics in Taiwan offer free rapid COVID test kits
- Writers of hit Taiwanese song accused of plagiarism
- International scholars exchange views on Taiwan-India ties in virtual forum
- Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
- Family of woman killed by reckless driving in central Taiwan hopes for justice
- Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
- Italian firefighters: No victims in 20-story building blaze
- E-bike sharing platform Moovo exits New Taipei
- The Latest: France requires virus pass for 2M workers
- Australian economy likely already slowing in Q2 before Delta downturn
- Afghanistan's top high school graduate fears for her future
- China August factory activity seen growing at slightly slower pace: Reuters poll
- Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets
- Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector
- Digital Wallet Group enters Singapore to expand mobile remittance technology with acquisition of RediMoney Express
- Quad Lock Accelerates Their Smartphone Mount Development with Ultimaker
- Taliban celebrate victory as US troops leave Afghanistan
- China limits children to 3 hours of online gaming a week
- Marquee tech investors back coding bootcamp start-up Rocket Academy to address global talent shortage
- Vietnam looking to take Southeast Asia back to the World Cup
- Latvian ATM thief finishes prison time, deported from Taiwan
- Seminal Step: OctaFX Launches Its Apple iOS Trading App, Starting in Malaysia
- Taiwan eyes net zero emissions by 2050
- Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
- Desire to Improve Their Health Motivates Asia Pacific Consumers to Start Eating Breakfast More Often During the Pandemic – Herbalife Nutrition Survey
- New Taipei to launch upgraded YouBike 2.0 service in October
- Chairman of Taiwan's KMT says party cannot afford to lose another general election
- Government media platform 'TaiwanPlus' goes live
- 3.3 million Taiwanese sign up for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 3 days
- Germany's Merkel, Austria's Kurz talk Afghanistan in Berlin
- Stacks of ghost money found in claw machine puzzle Taiwanese netizens
- AIT director discusses US-Taiwan cooperation with Taipei mayor
- Why is North Korea reheating its nuclear program?
- Big tech tops EU lobbying spending, study finds
- Domestic opinion divided on Albania's decision to host Afghan refugees headed to US
- Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
- Asia's gaming stocks plunge after China tightens rules for young video gamers
- Logan Group Announces 2021 Interim Results Steady, Long-term Development Strategies Pave Way for Future Growth
- Taiwan to equip 6 Kang Ding-class frigates with new missiles
- Will post-Afghanistan US foreign policy shift focus to Southeast Asia?
- Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 death
- Taiwan’s MediaTek upbeat about continued performance in 2022
- Japan's July factory output slips as COVID-19 hits car production
- Poland seeks state of emergency over Belarus border crossings
- Singapore Convention Week 2021 Brings Together Global Legal And Business Community
- Taiwan to establish small-drone defense system to protect vital military assets
- Asian shares mostly fall in muted trading amid virus worries
- Osaka wins US Open return, hopes to ‘believe more in myself’
- China’s ‘fan circle’ highlights suppressed freedom in entertainment consumerism
- Taiwan preparing new foreign aid white paper
- Whale shark found dead after beaching on Taiwan's east coast
- Taichung Prosecutor's Office indicts Chinese national for illegally entering Taiwan
- Taiwan prioritizes students 12-17 for BioNTech jab, followed by 18-22
- Taiwan finds excessive levels of preservatives in Costco health drink
- New Taipei City’s Gold Museum launches ‘upgraded’ virtual museum
- 1st batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
- Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security
- Taiwan’s TSMC remains top global contract chipmaker in Q2
- Dollar at 3-week lows as traders await tapering clues
- Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge
- Japan's defense ministry seeks fresh hike in military spending
- Taiwan expects much-anticipated first BioNTech vaccines to arrive soon
- Indonesia probes suspected data breach on COVID-19 app
- Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
- Senhwa's Silmitasertib, COVID-19 Drug Candidate, Receives Positive Interim Review from Data Monitoring Committee to Proceed
- Taiwan Supreme Court upholds sentences in grisly insurance fraud case
- Real cash accidently burned with ghost money in southwest Taiwan
- Taliban seize control of Kabul airport after US withdrawal — as it happened
- 3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
- Infortrend's Storage Solutions Feature SSD Optimization Technology to Offer Better Data Protection and Cost-Effectiveness
- India announces first diplomatic contact with the Taliban
- Afghanistan's repressed minority faces a hostile Taliban
- Wall St hovers near record highs, S&P 500 set for strong August
- Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles southern Taiwan
- Afghan crisis shows EU needs more autonomy, Charles Michel says
- MOFA's Taiwan short film contest offering biggest cash prizes yet
- Taiwan’s HTC joins Cat Art creator to present VR exhibition
- Afghanistan's arc from 9/11 to today: Once hopeful, now sad
- CPA Australia and MIA collaborate to improve understanding of company annual reports
- Long-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Taiwan tonight
- EXCLUSIVE U.S. Treasury issued new license to ease flow of aid in Afghanistan
- India: School reopenings signal return to normalcy after COVID catastrophe
- East Taiwan county providing free sanitary pads to those in need
- Taiwan ranks 1st along with Australia in Earth Science Olympiad
- OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder shares highlights of 2017 Taiwan trip in ICRT interview
- US lawmakers to hold hearing on risks posed by Beijing's crackdown on Chinese companies
- Taiwan’s TSMC asking suppliers to reduce prices by 15%
- Local Financial Advisor First-Ever Singaporean to Join Global Organization's 2022 Leadership Team
- Taiwan’s elementary, junior high schools reopen after longest vacation
- Australia's housing boom defies Delta, boasts best year since 1989
- President Tsai says Taiwan can be 'crucial force' in promoting regional peace
- Taiwan sees its first-ever decline in working-age population
- China's Type 003 aircraft carrier to increase area-denial capabilities around Taiwan
- Thailand's 'spirit houses' believed to bring fortune and protection
- Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
- Alarm in India as Chinese projects edge closer to country’s border with Sri Lanka
- Taiwan gifts Philippines 200 oxygen concentrators to provide COVID relief
- Asia's factories hit by pandemic-related supply disruptions
- Taiwan Army to bulk up machine gun, mortar stockpiles
- The Club and Citibank Join Hands to Launch Points Conversion Program Along With Extra Clubpoints Offer
- Taipei Zoo holds vote for baby tapir name, welcomes flamingo eggs
- Asian shares down on slow-growth fear; dollar stays near three-week low
- Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
- Taiwan shipbuilder CSBC mulls container ship build-and-lease
- Taiwan minister of economic affairs supports raise in minimum wage
- Habitap Launches First-Ever Subscription-Based Smart Home & Office Model, Habitap ONE
- Survey buoys showing Taiwan flag deployed on Arctic expedition
- Partnership between SUSS MicroTec and SET to develop a combined equipment solution for 3D chip integration
- Taipei traffic surges on first day of school
- Immigration to Ireland Records a Sharp Rise Bartra raised HK$200 million from Immigrant Investor Programme Since Start of 2021
- Seven Hong Kong activists handed prison sentences
- Man stabs neighbor for complaining about loud video game play
- Former NATO chief writes letter to Lithuania backing ties with Taiwan
- 'Star privilege': Japanese netizens spurn Ayase Haruka's priority hospitalization for COVID-19
- Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
- Code Pharma BV: Antiviral Drug Codivir Shows Promising Effect Against COVID-19
- DIVIDEND ALERT: US$1.582 CASH DIVIDEND OR APPROXIMATELY US$1.230 AFTER TAIWAN WITHHOLDING TAX AND DEPOSITARY FEES TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO ChipMOS ADS HOLDERS
- Afghanistan: Turkey moves into the spotlight
- US House to deliberate over NDAA to enhance Taiwan's self-defense capabilities
- Taiwan’s non-manufacturing index rises two months in row
- Traffic expected on Taiwan’s National Highway 5 during Mid-Autumn Festival
- True Global Ventures 4 Plus, World’s First Truly Global Blockchain Equity Fund, Oversubscribed Surpassing $100M Target
- Taiwan to send staff of new defense mobilization agency to US
- Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube
- US, China call climate an 'oasis' in otherwise rough relations
- Australia, France underscore importance of Taiwan Strait peace
- How to negotiate with the Taliban?
- 932,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Taiwan
- UniPin Collaborates with Genshin Impact to Connect with More Gamers in the Southeast Asia Market
- Eat With Your Family Day supports families in need amidst COVID-19
- Taiwan ramps up crackdown on drug use
- New Taiwanese warship to be commissioned into Navy on Sept. 9
- 4 of 61 boba drinks inspected in Taiwan contain excessive sugar
- European MEPs call for stronger EU-Taiwan ties, warn of China threat
- Dettol Crowned ‘Outstanding Comprehensive Health & Personal Care Product Brand’ at Health Partnership Awards 2021 in Hong Kong
- OPPO Further Strengthens Its 1 Hour Flash Fix Service
- Chinese spy plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Taliban say preparing to name new Afghan Cabinet
- Pope defends deal with China, stresses importance of dialogue
- Opinion: Afghanistan offers little space for diplomacy
- Dresden Green Vault jewel heist: Prosecutors charge 6 men
- Pakistan: Environmentalists slam '10 billion trees' project
- Central Taiwan city proposes out-of-pocket COVID tests for teachers who refuse vaccine
- Taiwan rated world's 4th-best investment destination
- Polish president declares 'state of emergency' at Belarus border amid migration row
- British veteran musician responds to plagiarism accusation surrounding hit song in Taiwan
- China can 'paralyze' Taiwan's defenses, threat worsening: Ministry of National Defense
- Taiwan asks allies to write letter to UN secretary general
- Yanchang Petroleum International’s Two Ordinary Resolutions Were Passed by Shareholders
- China to cancel 'effeminate boys' in latest directive on celebrity culture reform
- Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
- CPA Australia: Most Accountants Predict GBA Will Become World-Leading Technology Hub
- Taiwan Ministry of Culture and AIT launch grant program
- Is South Korea in danger of repeating Japan’s economic bubble collapse?
- TECNO launches new brand slogan of Stop At Nothing in India
- Denmark begins trial of former immigration minister over separating migrant couples
- 58,000 workers in Taiwan on unpaid leave
- Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
- Taiwan stays away from PATA online travel fair
- Materna IPS deploys Biometric Face Recognition at Tokyo Haneda Airport
- Employers in Taiwan cannot ask job seekers to provide proof of COVID vaccination
- Kuhlmann International Launches in Singapore
- New Taipei City sees over 10,000 stray dogs
- RISE Conference returns to Hong Kong for five consecutive years
- Traditional Taiwanese Indigenous music featured in multinational song
- Taiwan Can Help (with climate change)
- Paddling and spa pools, public showers, reopen with restrictions in Taiwan
- Researchers concerned over possible link between COVID and Alzheimer's disease
- Construction of Taiwan's first domestically produced submarine to begin in November
- Taipei City wants COVID testing for university teaching staff
- Taiwan's Examination Yuan to issue bilingual certificates
- Aon Increases Stake to 100 Percent in Aon India Insurance Brokers, Acquiring Remaining Share from Catamaran
- Aon Increases Stake to 100 Percent in Aon India Insurance Brokers, Acquiring Remaining Share from Catamaran
- ChipMOS to Present at 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Conference
- Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
- New AIT director makes rounds in Taiwan
- Chinese censorship: Media creator substitutes ‘hemorrhoids outbreak’ for ‘plague’
- Taiwanese drama ‘The Magician on the Skywalk’ expected to win big at GBAs
- Social Enterprise Summit 2021 Themed "Building Blocks of a Regenerative Future" Exploring Social Innovation with Multiple Stakeholders
- Kamala Harris Southeast Asia tour heralds renewed US focus on Asia, including Taiwan
- Apple eases App Store rules again, to allow outside signups
- 'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA