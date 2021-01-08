英文新聞列表 English News List
- Mexico fentanyl seizures soar by almost 500% in 2020
- COVID-19 dominates annual list of banished words, terms
- Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
- Chiefs aim for club-record 11th straight win vs Chargers
- Ravens look to clinch playoff berth with win at Cincinnati
- Canada approves NHL camps, but provinces must rule on games
- Ex-Man United, Scotland manager Tommy Docherty dies at 92
- Dolphins seek win in finale at Bills to clinch playoff spot
- Serial squirrel: Neighbors keep eye out for fierce rodent
- The Titans can clinch AFC South title with win over Texans
- South Africans swap firecrackers for candles amid pandemic
- Seahawks could get top seed with win over 49ers in Arizona
- Miami QB D'Eriq King tore knee ligament, plans 2021 return
- Alabama-Notre Dame in heart of Texas for relocated Rose Bowl
- Vikings QB Cousins has put up big numbers against Lions
- Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
- Pats look to end season on positive note against woeful Jets
- Daimler fines for slow recalls could reach $30 million
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Red-hot Brady, Bucs look to end on winning note vs. Falcons
- Browns facing win-and-in scenario against rival Steelers
- VIRUS TODAY: Vaccinations off to slower than expected start
- Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms
- White Sox, Marshall avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal
- One Good Thing: Special Olympian spreads message of love
- US to move aircraft carrier out of Mideast amid Iran tension
- Lawyer: No charges for police in shooting death of Maryland man linked to anti-government "boogaloo" movement
- Sugar Bowl: Unfinished business for Clemson and Ohio State
- No charges for police in death of 'boogaloo' movement martyr
- New Kansas lawmaker under court order denied committee seats
- LaFleur says Harrison might make his Packers debut on Sunday
- Changes, challenges: The not-so-secret life of pandemic pets
- Police didn't help Andre Hill for 5 minutes after shooting
- California is third state to pass 25,000 coronavirus deaths
- Chiefs to start Henne against Herbert, Chargers on Sunday
- Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies
- Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19
- Vikings LB Kendricks has done vital work on and off field
- Owusu scores 34, No. 14 Maryland women top Penn State 96-82
- Brown, Hillmon lead No. 15 Michigan women by Badgers 92-49
- Chelsea reports profits of $44 million, turnover takes a hit
- Steelers select T.J. Watt as team MVP for second time
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Coronavirus puts Honduras' coffee harvest in jeopardy
- Holmes, No. 20 Indiana women lock down Illinois 79-56
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- It's win and they're in (the playoffs) for Ravens vs Bengals
- Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message
- Seahawks playing for big stakes in finale vs. 49ers
- Under fire, France pledges speedier vaccination rollout
- 5 anchors will no longer work at NY1 after suit settlement
- No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame move CFP clash to Texas
- Sen Perdue quarantines for virus exposure ahead of GA runoff
- S&P 500 closes tumultuous year at record high and with annual gain of 16%; huge tech gains drove Nasdaq up 43% in 2020
- Blue Jackets sign Dubois to 2-year, $10 million extension
- Microsoft says hackers viewed source code, didn't change it
- Mississippi State beats Tulsa 28-26 in Armed Forces Bowl
- Browns can cap 2020 turnaround with win over rival Steelers
- Kansas-Texas top-10 matchup highlights Big 12 weekend
- Offseason changes on tap as Jets, Patriots meet in finale
- Police put out new video of woman confronting Black teen
- Breakthroughs come on, off field in 2020 for women's sports
- Celsius Holdings, Tribune rise; Carnival, Marathon Oil fall
- Business Highlights
- Washington gets 2nd chance to win NFC East at Philadelphia
- Willis scores 34 to lift Incarnate Word over McMurry 92-71
- Census: Early analysis shows falsifying data was rare
- Jason Garrett focused on Dallas, not on future with Giants
- Haiby hits winner, Nebraska upsets No. 15 Northwestern women
- 4 Bulls in NBA safety protocol; will miss Wizards game
- Colts focused on playoffs as Jags look to future in Week 17
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Police in Wisconsin say they've arrested fired hospital employee suspected of intentionally spoiling COVID-19 vaccine.
- Raiders, Broncos jockeying for draft position, not playoffs
- 20-game Big Ten skid has Huskers' Hoiberg seeking answers
- Hawks' Kris Dunn to rest 2 weeks after ankle surgery
- Rodgers, Packers eye top seed; Bears try to reach playoffs
- NFL union president Tretter offers suggestions for 2021
- Lions, Vikings both stumbling to the finish
- Darnold decision a dilemma as Jets enter crucial offseason
- Harrison lifts Presbyterian over Radford 65-63
- Saints look to improve playoff position vs. rival Panthers
- Nashville assessing building damage from Christmas bombing
- Bligen scores 14 to carry Longwood past UNC-Asheville 65-55
- Wake Forest plays 1st game in 34 days, beats Catawba 70-62
- Judge: 4,000 voters can't be blocked based on address data
- Sabonis, 3-point shooting carry Pacers past Cavs, 119-99
- Falko scores 22 to carry Gardner-Webb past Hampton 80-69
- Ball State beats No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in Arizona Bowl
- Court: Ohio county order violated Christian schools' rights
- Cowboys, Giants need a win and Washington loss for playoffs
- Gailey's soft spot for Buffalo ends with Miami needing a win
- Vaudrin triple-double leads Winthrop over Campbell 94-76
- Trump extends pandemic-related visa ban through March 31
- No. 5 South Carolina women win 13th straight over Florida
- UK completes its economic break from the European Union, ending five-decade partnership and turning the page on Brexit
- Chicago mayor meets with victim of botched police raid
- Chief justice praises work of federal courts during COVID-19
- NFL races go down to the wire in AFC South and NFC East
- Titans need win over Texans to win AFC South title
- DK Metcalf on verge of toppling 35-year-old Seahawks record
- Red-hot Buccaneers not looking past Falcons to playoffs
- Miss St tops Tulsa in brawl-marred Armed Forces Bowl
- Yu kidding? Darvish learned via Twitter of trade to Padres
- Rams, Cardinals reach crucial finale with QBs in spotlight
- No. 5 Southern Carolina women beat Florida in SEC opener
- Bean, Miller lift Utah St. over Air Force 83-48
- MATCHDAY: Man United can go level at the top with Villa win
- COVID-19 toll linked to Belgian party for elderly hits 27
- US Rep. Raskin of Maryland announces death of son Tommy, 25
- West Virginia rallies to beat Army 24-21 in Liberty Bowl
- Short-handed Bulls send Wizards to 5th straight defeat
- MF Doom, rapper known for signature mask, dies at 49
- Bouyea leads San Francisco over San Diego 70-62
- Rams staggering to finish with multiple late-season woes
- Taiwan launches new earthquake, tsunami monitoring system
- Japan's emperor acknowledges virus hardship in video message
- Short-handed Bulls beat winless Wizards 133-130
- Knee injury ends Shelby Harris' breakout season in Denver
- Torrid shooting helps 76ers rout previously unbeaten Magic
- North Korea's Kim thanks people in rare New Year's cards
- Mozone lifts SC-Upstate past High Point 60-51
- No. 12 Mississippi State women hold off Georgia at line
- Canada beats Finland 4-1 in world junior hockey
- UCLA edges Utah 72-70 for 5th straight home victory
- Florida QB Trask officially turns pro after record season
- 29 Taiwanese nationals sentenced in China for telecoms fraud
- Officials: Evidence of UK virus strain found in Florida man
- President strikes optimistic tone in New Year’s address to Taiwan
- Wall makes Houston debut, Rockets beat Kings 122-119
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Raptors hold Knicks to 3 for 36 from 3, win without Siakam
- Arizona uses balance attack to rout Washington 80-53
- Tsai credits Taiwan for virus wins, notes China's threats
- Ingram leads Pelicans to 113-80 win over Thunder
- Asia Today: 2 Chinese airports requiring virus test results
- Shelton scores 24 to carry N. Arizona past Idaho 78-65
- Coronavirus, political scandals hit Japanese leader Suga's popularity
- 5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
- BioNTech admits it will struggle to fill COVID vaccine 'gap'
- Alston Jr. leads Boise St. past San Jose St. 106-54
- Australia changes word in anthem to honor Indigenous people
- Australian national anthem changed to honor Indigenous people
- Booker scores 25, Suns overwhelm Jazz for 106-95 victory
- Pakistan's Arabian Sea islands risk environmental disaster
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- Today in History
- Brazil scrambles to approve virus vaccine as pressure mounts
- One Good Thing: Midnight Cafeteria feeds Taipei's stray cats
- GOP senator rebukes 'dangerous ploy' to fight Biden victory
- AmCham Taiwan announces new name
- Shutdown, impeachment, virus: Chaotic Congress winds down
- Wright, Schwartz help Colorado beat Southern Cal 72-62
- In Serbia, migrant children left to fend for themselves on Belgrade's streets
- Cambridge Jr. carries Nevada past New Mexico 68-54
- 30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
- Israel's virus surveillance tool tests its democratic norms
- Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
- Taiwan sees total COVID cases cross 800-mark on New Year’s Day
- A new report says Ethiopian security forces killed more than 75 people amid deadly unrest in June and July
- Report: Ethiopian forces killed scores in June-July unrest
- NFL on pace to set scoring record in 2020 season
- Ranked rivals: Virginia Tech-Virginia matchup highlights ACC
- Portugal's EU presidency to focus on social justice
- Pope toughs out nerve pain to make New Year empathy plea
- Bosnia: Suspected gas poisoning kills 8 young people
- Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
- 'Our children die in our hands': Floods ravage South Sudan
- EU avoided chaos, explored new paths in turbulent 2020 year
- Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
- 627,000 fewer passengers on Taipei MRT for New Year’s Eve
- Italy's Uffizi opens Dante anniversary with virtual exhibit
- The Latest: Bangkok shuts down venues as virus spreads
- Woman attacked by macaques at zoo in southern Taiwan
- Brand new Taipei Performing Arts Center picked to shine in 2021
- Quiet New Year gives breathing room after UK-EU Brexit split
- Murakami urges politicians to speak sincerely about virus
- Tesla plans to add 13 supercharger stations in Taiwan in 2021
- Scotland's Fraser Brown to miss Six Nations with neck injury
- UK in 'eye of the storm' amid surging new coronavirus cases
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Chinese military aircraft intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ on first day of 2021
- Pope pushes through nerve pain to give New Year's blessing
- Leicester defender Jonny Evans agrees to contract extension
- France tightens curfew in 15 regions as infections stay high
- New Year comes to COVID ward, with hope for end to nightmare
- Once a model, California now struggles to tame COVID-19
- Iraq team working to 'neutralize' mine found on oil tanker
- Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure
- Fireworks kill young men in France and Germany
- At least 25 killed by rebels in eastern Congo; some beheaded
- EXPLAINER: Should vaccine volunteers now get the real thing?
- Chewy sends pet paintings to keep customers from straying
- Reports: 8 dead in New Year's Eve carbon monoxide poisoning
- Global Forecast-Asia
- India asks China to help 39 sailors stuck at Chinese ports
- 5 Man City players isolating after contracting COVID-19
- UK abolishes 'sexist' tax on women's sanitary products
- Pence seeks dismissal of suit aiming to overturn election
- Hundreds of birds died after NYE fireworks displays in Rome
- New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire kills 1 in Lebanon
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Postseason Individual Leaders
- NBA Postseason Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- English Standings
- After criticism, Bosnia sets up tents for freezing migrants
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Andre Hill's loved ones mourn loss of 'a chess-playing mind'
- Curfew-busting New Year party-goers attack French police
- AP PHOTOS: Then-and-now images show New Year's Eve contrast
- NC State seething in underdog role vs Kentucky in Gator Bowl
- Gunmen kill prominent journalist in western Afghanistan
- Stock exchange delisting 3 China companies under Trump order
- Texas A&M, North Carolina look forward, await Orange Bowl
- Some Mexicans struggle to get oxygen amid virus case surge
- Title-winning coaches to square off in Orange Bowl
- Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees
- Delay sought in ex-officers' trial over George Floyd's death
- NFL chooses 11 players for international pathway program
- EXPLAINER: As Georgia awaits, GOP still has Senate control
- The Latest: Giants offensive line coach tests positive
- UK goes for 3rd straight bowl victory vs streaking NC State
- Winless streak tests resolve of German club Schalke
- Serbia opens pipeline for Russian gas, ignores US opposition
- West Virginia's Tshiebwe leaves team for personal reasons
- Mexico City ban on single-use plastics takes effect
- Arkansas and the SEC's top offense take on No. 12 Missouri
- No. 7 Indiana faces Mississippi in Outback Bowl
- Chicago ends 2020 with 769 homicides as gun violence surges
- Egyptian officials: Roadside bombing in Sinai kills 2 police
- Back on ice: Some US sliders finally able to begin seasons
- France praises nationality bid by British leader's dad
- Delaware man in plot to kidnap governor seeks release
- Turkey finds 15 people carrying new U.K. coronavirus variant
- No. 12 Iowa State to face No. 25 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl
- Hard-line Iran cleric, ex-president's supporter, dies at 85
- NBA issues $85,000 in fines for Hornets-Mavericks dustup
- No. 7 Indiana excited to be in Outback Bowl against Ole Miss
- No. 12 Iowa State faces No. 25 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl
- VIRUS TODAY: California struggles to tame COVID-19
- Analysis: World football's uncertainties as pandemic rages
- Congress overrides Donald Trump's veto of a defense policy bill in the first such rebuke of his presidency
- In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
- Vandals damage federal buildings in Philadelphia; 7 arrested
- Soucek scores 1st EPL goal of 2021 as West Ham beats Everton
- A season often in doubt to end on time, no cancellations
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Loeffler, Perdue run hard-line pitch in swing state Georgia
- Delta CEO sees some recovery from travel slump later in 2021
- Britain abolishes sales tax on sanitary products
- Appeals court vacates order delaying woman's execution
- Hanukkah stabbing suspect still unfit a year after NY attack
- Packers won't have Pro Bowl OT Bakhtiari for rest of season
- TE Darren Waller closes in on Tim Brown's Raiders record
- Elliott, Cowboys still have hope in star RB's rough season
- Clint Bowen leaving North Texas after 1 season as DC
- Umesh Yadav to miss final 2 tests for India vs Australia
- Larsson leads Incarnate Word past McMurry 81-54
- Fritz carries Canisius over St. Peter's 70-58
- Wright, Sullivan carry Marist over Niagara 63-61
- Skidding Jags rule out WR Chark for season finale at Colts
- Evee scores 36 to carry Rice over UTSA 95-86
- Man United beats Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool
- No. 11 Georgia beats No. 6 Cincinnati 24-21 in Peach Bowl
- Ramsey leads No. 14 Northwestern past Auburn in Citrus Bowl
- Garrett, Rudolph in no mood to rehash career-altering brawl
- Seahawks to rest TE Greg Olsen for Week 17 vs. 49ers
- Jets' playmaking D-Line a big-time building block for future
- Chargers' Bosa, Allen among 6 starters ruled out vs. Chiefs
- Browns get to practice as 'weight' of Steelers game sinks in
- Trump vetoes Calif. fishing bill over seafood trade deficit
- Rams LB Leonard Floyd has abdominal pain, goes to hospital
- Matthew Stafford questionable for Lions against Minnesota
- USC DL Marlon Tuipulotu, CB Olaijah Griffin headed to draft
- Asadullah scores 24 to lead Lipscomb over Liberty 77-70
- Claude Bolling, popular jazz-classical musician, dead at 90
- RT Mike McGlinchey seeks more consistency in 2021 for 49ers
- Oklahoma begins Tulsa race massacre centennial remembrance
- Texas county official suspect in defacing old ‘Negroes’ sign
- Bassey leads Western Kentucky over Charlotte 67-63
- Ohio State without starting G Miller, RB Teague vs. Clemson
- Adamu lifts Montana State over Montana-Western 96-67
- Some Mummers strut despite Philadelphia parade cancellation
- BYU quarterback Zach Wilson entering NFL draft
- Alberta leader won't punish gov officials for pandemic trips
- MATCHDAY: Tottenham hosts Leeds; Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
- Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by NBA
- Fishermen attack conservationists in Mexico, 2 injured
- Bohannon leads Youngstown State past Green Bay 84-77
- Solskjaer joy as Man United opens 2021 level with Liverpool
- Murray scores 20 to carry Rider past Fairfield 70-62
- No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 in relocated Rose Bowl to advance to national championship game
- Coupet carries UALR past Texas-Arlington 102-93
- Roll Tide! No. Alabama beats Notre Dame 31-14 in Rose Bowl
- Notre Dame better in Texas, but loses again in semifinals
- Search suspended for boat that left Bahamas with 20 on board
- AP source: Florida fires 2 assistants after defensive fiasco
- Flowers lifts South Alabama over Georgia Southern 88-59
- Asia Today: Australian state under fire for slow response
- Nolan leads Jacksonville over Kennesaw State 62-57
- Stampley, Waters lead Troy over Appalachian State 69-56
- 106 Taiwan arrivals with UK travel history test negative for COVID-19
- Kamara on COVID-19 list, could miss Saints' playoff opener
- Jones leads Coastal Carolina over Georgia St. 81-69
- No. 1 Stanford routs No. 6 Arizona 81-54, win streak hits 8
- Austria calls for European register of Muslim imams
- Daye Jr., Brewer carry FIU over Old Dominion 82-67
- Bramah lifts Robert Morris past Milwaukee 67-64
- Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68
- Chinese imperial portraits on show at Taiwan's National Palace Museum
- Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
- Grant's 24 points lead Pistons past Celtics for 1st win
- Coronavirus: India rehearses huge COVID vaccination drive
- Doncic leads Mavericks past Heat 93-83
- Brooks helps undermanned Grizzlies beat Hornets 108-93
- Clemson linebacker Skalski ejected for hit on Fields
- Iran tells inspectors it plans up to 20% enrichment at Fordo
- Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense bill with pro-Taiwan provisions
- Holden scores 24 to carry Wright St. past Oakland 90-51
- US looks to boost Taiwan economic ties after it lifts import barriers
- Louisiana-Monroe tops Arkansas St. 84-72
- Butts lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas St. 83-77 in OT
- Luka Doncic leads Mavericks past Heat, 93-83
- Louisiana Tech beats Marshall 75-68
- France's COVID curfew-busting rave finally busted
- Bucks stay hot from 3-point range in 126-96 rout of Bulls
- Davis, James lead Lakers' late rally over Spurs, 109-103
- Beal leads Wizards, minus Westbrook, past Wolves for 1st win
- Japanese envoy says world will remember Taiwan of 2020
- Hodge, Patton lift Cleveland St. over IUPUI 65-62
- Sanni carries UC Santa Barbara past Cal St.-Fullerton 81-63
- Jackson scores 31 to lift Akron past Kent St. 66-62
- Southern Miss holds on for 74-66 win over UTEP in OT
- Chris Paul helps Suns hold off Nuggets, improve to 5-1
- Conley scores 33 points, Jazz beat Clippers 106-100
- Today in History
- Bolsonaro's tough 2021 balance between ideology, pragmatism
- No. 3 Ohio State beats No. 2 Clemson 49-28 in Sugar Bowl to set up national championship game against No. 1 Alabama
- GOP rebuffs Trump on $2K aid, defense as Congress wraps up
- Loeffler, Perdue run hard-line pitch in swing state Georgia
- GOP torn over Trump's Electoral College challenge of Biden
- Fields' day: No. 3 Ohio State routs No. 2 Clemson 49-28
- In Georgia, Biden's presidency meets early defining moment
- Clemson star QB Lawrence suffers another Superdome sputter
- US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
- Alabama in record 5th CFP title game vs 1st champ Ohio State
- EXPLAINER: Stakes high for U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia
- No snake soup for Hong Kong's young snake catcher
- Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
- China threatens retaliation for NYSE delisting telecom firms
- Alabama in record 5th CFP title game vs 1st champ Ohio State
- Chinese vessels sailed near Diaoyutai Islands on 333 days in 2020
- In graying Italy, the old defy biases laid bare by pandemic
- Sailor from Myanmar dies after fight on tanker near Taiwan
- Pakistan arrests alleged Mumbai attacks leader on terror financing charges
- Taiwan's Tainan celebrates grand opening of main library
- India tests vaccine delivery system with nationwide trial
- Taipei Performing Arts Center set to shape world in 2021
- Norway landslide team finds third body, but still hopeful
- Taiwan set for January chills and showers
- Pakistan arrests key militant on terror financing charges
- Reports: ex-India cricket captain Ganguly had heart attack
- France's giant curfew-busting party is over after two nights
- Brexit: The view from the French side of the Channel
- Taiwan officials vow to crack down on pork-related price gouging
- Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralyzed man
- The Latest: Japanese governors demand state of emergency
- Dutch authorities to quickly begin vaccinating health staff
- Syria blasts US for sanctions, following UN expert's remarks
- China warns of retaliation for NYSE's delisting of companies
- Chinese reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Niger to hold second round of presidential vote next month
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- 4 Premier League players violate lockdown with house party
- The Latest: Fulham's virus outbreak forces 2nd postponement
- Kidnapped Taiwanese man rescued in Philippines on New Year's Eve
- Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink to manage League One team
- Yemen's PM says airport attack aimed to 'eliminate' Cabinet
- 5 killed, 14 wounded in suicide attack in Somali capital
- Global Forecast-Asia
- After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly’
- 95-year-old interrupts mask making by surviving COVID-19
- 2021 marquee contest: Virginia governor's race in high gear
- UK judge to rule on US extradition for WikiLeaks' Assange
- Son scores 100th Tottenham goal in 3-0 win over Leeds in EPL
- Virginia state Sen. Chafin dies after catching coronavirus
- Funeral set for congressman-elect who contracted COVID-19
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Postseason Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Postseason Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- English Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Paris Saint-Germain confirms hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as coach
- Tesla's annual sales up 36% but comes short of delivery goal
- 2nd body found after landslide in Norway; 8 still missing
- Kentucky's Horsey among 3 Comeback Player of Year winners
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- With US back in World Cup, Loch wins to extend luge lead
- Iraq says it has dismantled mine on tanker in Persian Gulf
- Paris Saint-Germain hires Mauricio Pochettino as coach
- Barcelona’s Coutinho out for 3 months after knee surgery
- Coronavirus: Five Indian cricketers under fire for breaching Australia's COVID-19 measures
- The Latest: 2nd Browns coach tests positive for virus
- Killing of 22-year-old student by police sparks outrage in Pakistan
- 7 charged with felonies in vandalism to federal buildings
- Fast rollout of virus vaccine trials reveal tribal distrust
- The Latest: 2nd Browns coach tests positive for virus
- Glenn Adams, retired AP correspondent in Maine, dies at 70
- Rangers win Old Firm derby, 50 years since Ibrox disaster
- After 50 years, hippies welcome in an Indiana county
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Leverkusen misses chance to reclaim lead in Bundesliga
- Texas fires football coach Tom Herman after 4 seasons
- Ole Miss to reward Kiffin with new contract after 1 season
- New governor sworn in as a wary Puerto Rico demands changes
- Messi returns to Barcelona squad for Huesca trip
- Algerian ex-president’s brother, former spy bosses cleared
- UK hits daily virus record, is urged to keep schools closed
- Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose stable after stroke
- Eze wonder goal helps Palace beat Sheffield United 2-0
- EU officials call for humane conditions for migrants at Bosnian camps
- Cochran powers No. 2 Louisville in 97-46 rout of Bellarmine
- Going outside: Panthers training camp has distancing in mind
- McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
- Prolific WR Amon-Ra St. Brown joins USC exodus to NFL draft
- No. 8 Texas tops No. 3 KU 84-59 to tie record margin at Phog
- Late dunk lifts No. 11 Creighton to win over Providence
- Israeli protesters press on against PM Netanyahu
- No. 12 Missouri hands Arkansas first loss of season, 81-68
- Johnson scores career-high 20 in Louisville's 76-64 victory
- Browns down 2 more coaches for Steelers game, COVID issues
- Okani lifts Duquesne over George Washington 75-63
- Brighton fights back to draw 3-3 against Wolves
- Stephens, Parham score 25 each for VMI in 84-79 win
- No. 2 Baylor holds off feisty Iowa State 76-65
- Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78
- California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages
- Lawson scores 25, S. Carolina wins first outing in 28 days
- Lions activate Shelton, release Herron prior to finale
- Titans get punter Brett Kern back from Reserve/COVID-19 list
- VIRUS TODAY: Few Native Americans sign up for virus trials
- Telfort scores 20 to lead Northeastern past Elon 75-52
- Kentucky runs for 281, beats NC State 23-21 in chippy Gator
- Fofana, Green lift Canisius past Saint Peter’s 63-60
- No. 7 Baylor women beat TCU 74-50, both head coaches absent
- Mounce carries Furman over Mercer 83-80
- Corral, Ole Miss take down No. 7 Indiana in Outback Bowl
- Simms starts, ends Miami fate sending Clemson past Canes
- Aquarium agrees to delay beluga whale delivery amid lawsuit
- Steelers put starters Haden, Ebron on reserve/COVID-19 list
- Rollins scores 20 to lead Toledo over Western Michigan
- Hammond scores 23 to carry Niagara past Marist 86-72
- No. 10 Iowa wins 77-75 as free throws cost No. 14 Rutgers
- Davis scores 26 to lift Navy past Bucknell 78-69
- TCU beats Kansas State 67-60 for fifth straight win
- 5 India cricketers isolated after apparent quarantine breach
- Forbes scores 20 and Tulane beats East Carolina 60-56
- New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 2nd test vs. Pakistan
- Mitchell leads Hartford past Binghamton 76-56
- Kante double-double helps Hofstra beat William & Mary 61-56
- Harden scratched late from Rockets' game with ankle sprain
- Reaction to the death of Hall of Famer Paul Westphal
- Jets waive K Ficken, activate RG Van Roten from IR
- Real Madrid beats Celta Vigo 2-0 to go top in Spain
- Castleton leads Florida to 83-79 win over LSU
- Shelton leads N. Arizona past Idaho 83-78 in OT
- Arletti carries Delaware past Charleston 70-67
- Biden flexes Georgia muscle alongside GOP in Senate races
- Son's 100th goal in Spurs victory; Arsenal wins 3rd straight
- Curry scores 27 to carry Old Dominion over FIU 71-66
- Mullins has 20 and Rice takes back-to-back wins over UTSA
- Mississippi beats No. 7 Indiana 26-20 in Outback Bowl
- McCadden leads Georgia Southern past South Alabama 62-49
- Cummings lifts Colgate past Army 101-57
- Rachal scores 25 to lead Tulsa past Cincinnati 70-66
- Allen carries Georgia St. over Coastal Carolina 70-62
- Lacazette scores 2 as resurgent Arsenal beats West Brom 4-0
- Roderick scores 20 to carry Ohio past Ball State 78-68
- Gordon scores with 0.9 left; Texas A&M beats Auburn 68-66
- Brinson scores 25 to lift NJIT past Mass.-Lowell 73-67
- Ingo leads Maine over New Hampshire 59-56
- Forrest scores 21 to lift Appalachian St. past Troy 90-59
- Mununga has 23 and 21, No. 21 USF women top E Carolina 71-58
- Nolan lifts Jacksonville over Kennesaw State 72-66
- Gibson hits 8 3s, Oklahoma beats No. 9 West Virginia 75-71
- Mason scores 21 to lead Abilene Christian past Lamar 83-65
- Finland stuns Sweden in world junior hockey quarterfinals
- Sharpe, Black's late jumper help UNC beat Notre Dame 66-65
- Pipes carries Green Bay over Youngstown State 79-69
- Charlotte holds on for 75-71 win over Western Kentucky in OT
- Wirth twins lead Gonzaga to easy win over Saint Mary's 69-37
- 'Crossing Delancey' Director Joan Micklin Silver dies at 85
- McGhee, Rode lift Liberty over Lipscomb 66-50
- Kuhlman scores 21 to carry Evansville over N. Iowa 65-61
- FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to 'acquaintances'
- Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall over Butler 68-60
- Bieniemy scores 20 to lift UTEP over Southern Miss 77-62
- With both coaches out, No. 7 Baylor beat TCU 74-50
- Crutcher scores 26 to lead Dayton past George Mason 74-65
- Young rising star Garcia drops Brit Campbell in 7th round
- Moore scores 24 to carry Oakland past Wright St. 81-71
- Colorado St. stages furious rally to down San Diego St.
- Afghanistan sees rise in targeted killings of civilians: report
- Wojcik, Crisler lift Fairfield past Rider 72-56
- MATCHDAY: Virus-hit Man City at Chelsea; Barça plays Huesca
- North Dakota State defeats Western Illinois 68-50
- Brewer carries E. Tennessee St. past UNC-Greensboro 71-61
- Wall, Rockets beat Kings 102-94; Harden sits with injury
- Texas State ends Ragin' Cajuns' seven-game win streak
- Plitzuweit leads South Dakota past Denver 93-54
- Bergersen carries Cent. Arkansas past McNeese St. 81-67
- Holmes, Lofton lift St. Bonaventure past Richmond 69-66
- No. 12 Iowa State beats No. 25 Oregon 34-17 in Fiesta Bowl
- Gomillion, Patton lift Cleveland State over IUPUI 59-49
- Rebraca helps carry North Dakota over Kansas City 52-45
- Bellarmine rolls past Mount St. Joseph 90-38
- De’Von Cooper scores 19; Morehead St. beats Murray St. 61-56
- E. Illinois tops Tennessee Tech 87-81
- Green Jr. carries E. Kentucky over Austin Peay 80-75
- Containers fall from Evergreen Marine vessel in rough seas
- Ware leads Stephen F. Austin past New Orleans 78-67
- UCLA's Chris Smith tears left ACL, out for rest of season
- Obanor scores 39 to lead Oral Roberts past Omaha 95-83
- Christon scores 24 to lead Grambling over Alabama State
- Queta lifts Utah St. over Air Force 72-53
- 2020 saw most PLA intrusions into Taiwan's ADIZ since 1996: report
- Norway landslide: Fifth body found among collapsed houses
- Alabama stuns No. 7 Tennessee 71-63 in physical battle
- Oregon St. rallies from 12 down to beat Cal 73-64
- Mosley, Prim lead Missouri St. over Indiana St. 84-74
- Cockburn and Dosunmu lead No. 15 Illinois past Purdue 66-58
- Harris scores 19 to carry NC A&T over SC State 97-86
- Doss has double-double in Arkansas-Pine Bluff's win
- Turner score 20, Bowling Green defeats Northern Illinois
- Etienne takes over, Wichita St. upends Ole Miss 83-79
- Kelly scores 27 to lift Albany (NY) past Vermont 63-62
- Lampley leads Sam Houston St. past Nicholls St. 84-81
- Kentucky rides Allen eruption in win over Mississippi St.
- Warrick lifts N. Kentucky past Purdue Fort Wayne 70-68
- Auburn speedy receiver Schwartz plans to enter NFL draft
- Edler-Davis leads CS Bakersfield past Long Beach St. 89-76
- Collins leads South Florida past UCF 68-61
- Thunder dominate second half and beat Magic 108-99
- Taiwan addresses water shortages following unusually dry year
- Kinsey lifts Marshall over Louisiana Tech 80-73
- Nicholas leads SE Missouri past Tennessee St. 83-79 in 2OT
- Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in Central California
- Thompson scores 22 to lift Wyoming over Fresno State 78-74
- Harris, Embiid lead 76ers past Charlotte 127-112
- Romo out of broadcast booth due to COVID-19 protocols
- Oregon has 5 turnovers in Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State
- Alston Jr. lifts Boise St. over San Jose St. 87-86
- Murphy scores 23 to lift Wofford over Samford 94-84
- Rivers helps Knicks rally late to get past Pacers 106-102
- Uguak leads Loyola of Chicago over North Texas 57-49
- Cain scores 23 to lift Marquette past Georgetown 64-60
- Sexton, Drummond pace Cavs' rally in win over Hawks
- Asia Today: Australian states reimpose travel restrictions
- Kispert leads No. 1 Gonzaga past San Francisco 85-62
- UCLA holds off Colorado 65-62 for 13th straight home win
- Bledoe, Ingram lead Pelicans past Raptors, 120-116
- UC Santa Barbara beats Cal State Fullerton 65-61
- Dirt biker who starred in HBO drama charged with murder
- Smoots scores 16 to lead N. Colorado over Montana 64-62
- Henry scores 27 points, No. 17 Michigan State beats Nebraska
- Weber State pulls away in 2nd half, beats Utah Valley 70-62
- Moore ends pursuit of Boise State job, staying with Cowboys
- Sheppard helps Belmont beat UT-Martin, win 7th straight
- Coupet scores 26, leads UALR over Texas-Arlington 75-62
- Ozier, Harrison help UL Monroe beat Arkansas State 62-55
- Houston Baptist beats Northwestern State 99-93 in OT
- Houston Baptist beats Northwestern St. 99-93 in OT
- Texas A&M runs past North Carolina in Orange Bowl, 41-27
- Today in History
- Congress opens new session as COVID-19, Biden's win dominate
- No. 21 Oregon downs Stanford 73-56 for 8th straight win
- India drugs regulator says it has granted emergency-use authorization to AstraZeneca and locally made COVID-19 vaccines
- Baghdad procession marks anniversary of Iran general's death
- India OKs AstraZeneca and locally-made COVID-19 vaccines
- Sherfield scores 28 to carry Nevada over New Mexico 84-74
- Mathurin, Brown Jr. help Arizona beat Washington St. in 2OT
- Gunmen kill 11 minority Shiite coal miners in SW Pakistan
- Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
- Taipei Grand Hike certification activity is up and running
- India: At least 19 dead after roof collapses during funeral
- Sri Lanka bats, makes 4 changes in 2nd test vs South Africa
- In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads
- The Latest: In big step, India approves 2 COVID-19 vaccines
- Taiwan futures trading volume breaks record in 2020
- Two French soldiers killed during mission in Mali
- More GOP lawmakers enlist in Trump effort to undo Biden win
- Taiwan's mountains could see snow over next few days
- Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader
- Trippier's ban for Atletico paused after FIFA allows appeal
- Man City's Mendy the latest EPL player to breach virus rules
- UK's Johnson warns of more lockdown measures as virus soars
- Airport in Yemen receives 1st flight since deadly attack
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Bournemouth asks Twitter to act on racist abuse of Stanislas
- Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army' and acts of 'cognitive warfare'
- Senate race thrusts 'Black America's church' into spotlight
- Zimbabwe returns to restrictions amid rise in virus cases
- Vlhova leads slalom in Croatia after 1st run; Shiffrin 4th
- Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Martínez nets hat trick as Inter beats Crotone 6-2 to go top
- Britons flying home to Spain caught in post-Brexit red tape
- Minority-owned companies waited months for loans, data shows
- Prelate blocked for months by Belarus resigns Minsk post
- Taubitz wins again, Sweeney top US finisher in women's luge
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Postseason Individual Leaders
- NFL Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Postseason Leaders
- English Standings
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Spanish-flagged boat rescues 265 migrants in Mediterranean
- Detwiler signs with Marlins; Leon gets minor league deal
- Penguins sign D John Marino to 6-year extension
- Small-town Alabama resident transformed to protest leader
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- AP Interview: India bars company from exporting vaccines
- Video of Egypt virus patients' ICU death stirs controversy
- Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan resume talks over disputed dam
- Cuts likely as Fiat Chrysler-PSA tie-up nears approval
- The Latest: Hawley defends rationale for contesting election
- IRS says executors undervalued Prince's estate by 50%
- Tielemans leads Leicester to 2-1 win at Newcastle, up to 3rd
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Sancho seals hard-fought 2-0 win for Dortmund over Wolfsburg
- Correction: Fruits of Labor-The Children story
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Last days in Georgia runoffs that will decide Senate control
- Fauci: Vaccinations are ramping up in a `glimmer of hope'
- Browns without 6 players, 3 assistant coaches vs. Steelers
- Suárez scores late as Atlético returns to the top in Spain
- Seeking speed: Shiffrin eyes return to super-G training
- Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church
- Israeli prosecutors spell out allegations against Netanyahu
- Man City surges to 3-1 win over Chelsea in Premier League
- ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend
- Fire strikes fuel warehouse on Syria-Lebanon border, 7 hurt
- 'You'll Never Walk Alone:' Singer Gerry Marsden dies at 78
- Pelosi on track to be speaker again, faces difficult 2021
- Walker, Strong carry Northeastern over Elon 66-58
- Jones, Johnson help No. 9 Texas A&M women stay unbeaten
- Mucho Gusto invited back to defend Pegasus World Cup title
- Boudie lifts Mass.-Lowell over NJIT 74-60
- Howard leads No. 13 Kentucky women past No. 12 MSU in OT
- Brian Urquhart, early leader of United Nations, dies at 101
- Bilbao parts ways with coach Gaizka Garitano
- No. 6 Arizona routs Cal 69-33 after loss to No. 1 Stanford
- Ravens clinch playoff spot with 38-3 rout of Bengals
- Newton accounts for 4 TDs, Patriots roll 28-14 over Jets
- Browns end playoff drought, survive late Steelers rally
- GOP plans to upend Biden win for Trump rips party apart
- Pressure on Lampard: City inflicts Chelsea's 4th loss in 6
- Dolphins miss chance to clinch after 56-26 loss to Bills
- Brady throws for 4 TDs, Bucs pull away from Falcons 44-27
- Giants outlast Cowboys 23-19, stay in running for NFC East
- Clouden, No. 25 Michigan St. women turn back Purdue 71-64
- Martinez scores 23 to lead New Hampshire over Maine 62-58
- Cousins throws 3 TDs, Vikings end with 37-35 win over Lions
- Honduran migrant gives birth on Mexico-US border bridge
- Battle carries George Washington past Duquesne 75-73
- Nancy Pelosi reelected as House speaker, taking reins of narrow Democratic majority entering Biden era.
- Williams, Carter lift Hartford over Binghamton 77-74
- Willis lifts Coll. Of Charleston over Delaware 66-59
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's made-up claims of fake Georgia votes
- Canucks get provincial approval to play in British Columbia
- Welcome to the postseason, Cleveland. Cleveland? Yep
- Attacks on 2 villages in Niger kill at least 100 people
- EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes
- Nora Anne Quoirin: Malaysia rules out murder in French-Irish teen death
- Terrell leads Sacramento State over Fresno Pacific 85-54
- Balance helps No. 19 Texas women turn back Iowa St. 74-59
- Tatum lifts Celtics past Pistons for weekend split
- Duhart's three-point play carries Army past Colgate 75-73
- Militants attack bus in central Syria, killing 9
- Cardinals' Murray sidelined by ankle injury on first drive
- Blackhawks, forward Dylan Strome agree to 2-year extension
- Steelers QB Rudolph shows poise in return to Cleveland
- McCarthy defends key decisions as loss eliminates Cowboys
- Mosley leads Missouri St. over Indiana St. 70-66
- Givance scores 22 as Evansville sweeps N. Iowa 70-64
- Allick carries Kansas City over North Dakota 77-53
- Eady, Cook lift North Dakota St. past W. Illinois 78-67
- Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade
- Coronavirus: UK rolls out Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
- Smith, McLaurin are active for Washington, as expected
- Pickett scores 20 to carry Siena over Monmouth 78-77
- Russell carries Rhode Island past St. Joseph's 85-77 in OT
- Pakistan takes 2 NZ wickets near lunch on day 2, 2nd test
- MATCHDAY: Liverpool plays Southampton after successive draws
- Mavericks star Luka Doncic sidelined by quadriceps contusion
- Allen, Bills close prolific year with 56-26 win over Miami
- Chargers beat playoff-bound Chiefs 38-21 as KC rests stars
- Saints rout Panthers 33-7 to earn No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs
- Derrick Henry becomes 8th player with 2,000 yards rushing
- Wolford, defense lead Rams past Arizona 18-7, into playoffs
- Abmas scores 37 to lead Oral Roberts past Omaha 86-75
- No. 16-Michigan women throttle 15th-ranked Northwestern
- Jaworski scores 28 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 82-70
- Taylor-made day sends Colts past Jags, back into playoffs
- Wilson, Lockett help Seahawks rally for 26-23 win over 49ers
- NBA Leaders
- NBA Individual Leaders
- Robbins leads No. 21 Minnesota past No. 25 Ohio State 77-60
- Henry passes 2K, Titans beat Texans 41-38 on late field goal
- Alvarado, Devoe lead Georgia Tech over Wake Forest 70-54
- Derek Carr rallies Las Vegas Raiders to 32-31 win in Denver
- Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death
- Harris scores 17 to lead NC A&T over SC State 73-66
- Shungu scores 21 to lead Vermont over Albany 74-66
- James leads Lakers past Grizzlies to open 2-game set
- Umude scores 27 to lead South Dakota over Denver 79-57
- Hemphill, Wilkins lift Drake past S. Illinois 73-55
- Wizards edge Nets 123-122 after Irving, Durant miss late
- James, Davis help Lakers beat Grizzlies, 108-94
- Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter - Prevention of Falls in Older Elderly
- Jaguars' Marrone bracing for change after 15th straight loss
- Davis, Carter Jr. lift Navy past Bucknell 63-60
- The New York Jets have fired coach Adam Gase, who went 9-23 in two seasons.
- No. 5 Houston rebounds from 1st loss with 74-60 win at SMU
- Ware scores 18 to carry Morgan St. past James Madison 80-73
- 49ers finally head home after season-ending loss to Seahawks
- Prudential collaborates with K-pop band SuperM to launch "We DO Well Together"
- Jets fire coach Adam Gase after 2 seasons of failed offense
- Momota's COVID-19 positive forces Japan out of Thai events
- Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets past Timberwolves, 124-109
- Ray, Kante lead Hofstra over William & Mary 82-73
- North Carolina-Louisville women's basketball game postponed
- Jazz set season-high for 3-pointers, beat Spurs 130-109
- Peugeot shareholders approve merger with Fiat
- Pelosi narrowly reelected speaker, faces difficult two years
- No. 16 Michigan routs No. 19 Northwestern 85-66
- No. 5 Houston rebounds from first loss to beat SMU 74-60
- Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
- Banged-up Chicago Bears back into playoff spot
- UK judge blocks Julian Assange extradition
- Taiwan launches inspection of masks contaminated with toxic substances
- NFL Today, Week 17
- Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
- Injured Murray disappointed after Cardinals' hopes dashed
- Coronavirus: Germany will extend lockdown by 3 weeks — reports
- Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger entering NFL draft
- The MDRT Academy, a New Kind of Association, Now Available for Financial Professionals in Malaysia
- Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- George scores 39 points, Clippers hold off Suns 112-107
- LaVine scores 39, Bulls beat Doncic-less Mavericks 118-108
- Japan's prime minister weighs state of emergency
- Beijing's policy toward Taiwan unlikely to change in 2021: think tank
- Malaysian coroner rules out involvement of others in death of French-Irish teen whose body was found near jungle resort
- Asian stocks rise after Wall Street hits new high
- Stephen Curry has career-high 62, Warriors beat Blazers
- Cato Institute ranks HK 3rd in human freedom, Taiwan lowly 19th
- Malaysia coroner rules out others in French-Irish teen death
- Capacity reduced to 25% for third Australia-India test match
- Washington beats the Eagles 20-14, captures NFC East title
- Taiwan launches 'Pork Dashboard' to track pork imports from US
- Foxconn should look to 'pillar of Taiwan’s economy' TSMC: Terry Gou
- Today in History
- Goa economy bears the brunt of India's coronavirus lockdown
- Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
- Trump, on tape, presses Ga. official to 'find' him votes
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's made-up claims of fake Georgia votes
- Pederson defends decision to bench Hurts in Eagles' loss
- Republicans condemn 'scheme' to undo election for Trump
- Still there: Trump's fans part of his legacy, Biden's trial
- Clues about post-Trump politics await in Georgia
- Here we go again: What to expect as Georgia counts votes
- Asian stocks rise after Wall Street hits new high
- Washington braces for intense opening to a pivotal year
- Taiwan's Pinuyumayan tribe holds coming-of-age ceremony at 2020's end
- Asia Today: Thailand confirms 745 new coronavirus cases
- Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
- Construction data, Constellation Brands earns, jobs report
- The Latest: Thailand adds 745 virus cases, new restrictions
- Heisman Trophy Preview: Loads of offense in four finalists
- Taiwan activates 10-second earthquake alert system
- Is Pakistan prepared to deal with climate migration?
- NFL playoff field: powerhouses, pretenders and a 7-9 team
- Britain has inoculated the first patient in the world with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
- Nigerian scientist studies country's coronavirus variant
- The Association of Hong Kong Professionals Proposes Innovative Measures to Curb Pandemic
- UK ramps up inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
- China's manufacturing recovery weakens in December
- Tick-Tock: The Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
- Taiwan’s TSMC looks in-house for Arizona plant CEO
- UK judge to rule on US extradition bid for Julian Assange
- Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot shareholders to vote on merger
- Chinese seniors urged not to get vaccinated against COVID
- US blacklists Taiwanese fishing vessel for migrant worker exploitation
- Vietnamese migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from Taiwan
- Hope fades in Norway landslide that left 7 dead; 3 missing
- Taiwanese car market reported largest sales volume in 15 years amid pandemic
- Sri Lanka reins South Africa in with 4 quick wickets
- Iranian state media say Tehran has started enriching uranium up to 20% at underground facility amid tensions with US
- Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
- Pakistan: Court bans intrusive rape test
- South Korean-flagged tanker bound for UAE goes into Iranian territorial waters; security firm fears it's seized
- South Korean-flagged tanker in Iranian waters, feared seized
- UK judge refuses US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on espionage charges
- Coronavirus: Swiss official denies 'hundreds' of Brits fled quarantine
- As post-holiday infections surge, Lebanon gears for lockdown
- Greece names first openly gay minister
- Taiwanese police nab man who threatened New Year's Eve bloodshed
- COVID-19 preventative measures incidentally drive down flu cases in Taiwan
- Iranian state television says Tehran seized South Korean-flagged tanker over alleged 'oil pollution'
- Why Indonesia is vaccinating its working population first, not elderly
- Liz Weston: Start 2021 off strong with these money moves
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Pakistani Shiites rally against killing of coal miners by IS
- Negligence claims filed in shootings amid Wisconsin protest
- Coronavirus: Boris Johnson orders new lockdown for England
- Malaysia says insufficient evidence to reopen probe into Irish teen's death
- Darren Fletcher joins Man United's coaching staff
- EU rejects criticism for slow vaccine rollout across bloc
- Iranian semiofficial news agencies say authorities arrest crew of seized South Korean-flagged tanker
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Hundreds demonstrate over fatal Minneapolis police shooting
- Ali tests positive for virus as England arrives in Sri Lanka
- Mexico's president reaches the people with morning show
- Virus, more than Brexit fallout, worry in and near Gibraltar
- Brookfield to take real estate division private for $5.9B
- South Africa testing whether vaccines work against variant
- Protesting farmers, Indian gov't fail to resolve deadlock
- Mainz hires former Denmark defender Svensson as coach
- Singapore will consider relaxing curbs for vaccinated travellers -govt official
- Jacksonville Jaguars fire coach Doug Marrone following 15th consecutive loss
- Jaguars fire coach Doug Marrone after 15th consecutive loss
- Trump rewarding allies Nunes, Jordan with Medal of Freedom
- Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot vote for merger creating world's 4th-largest car maker.
- AP source: Panthers ask permission to talk to GM candidates
- Still there: Trump's fans part of his legacy, Biden's trial
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Ted Danson and Holly Hunter combine for comedy 'Mr. Mayor'
- English Standings
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- US construction spending increases solid 0.9% in November led by strong gain in home building
- Family asks for help in release of Kashmir separatist leader
- Greek Church tells priests to ignore pandemic closure order
- Alaska court to hear challenge to Arctic refuge oil leases
- France's go-slow coronavirus vaccination strategy backfires
- Israel says Palestinian arrested in killing of settler
- Vaccination campaign picks up speed around the world
- Lebanese composer, lyricist, Elias Rahbani dies at 82
- US construction spending increases solid 0.9% in November
- Lava spatters, flows inside crater of Hawaii volcano
- Kentucky officers in Breonna Taylor face termination hearing
- Ministry roiled by late founder's sexual misconduct scandal
- Judge rejects NYC subway bomber's conviction challenge
- Google workers form new labor union, a tech industry rarity
- Suarez, Godin back calls in Uruguay to overturn Cavani ban
- Bayern needing 'wake-up call' after run of slow starts
- Phil Hughes retires, more than 2 years after last pitch
- US-built center in Cyprus to offer region security training
- The NCAA will hold the entire 2021 men’s basketball tournament in Indiana, with most games taking place in Indianapolis
- Mozambique's jihadists force Total to suspend gas project
- NCAA to play all 67 March Madness games in Indiana
- Students protest rector tapped to head Istanbul university
- Slack starts the year with a global outage
- Remorseful man returns statue's stolen sword after 40 years
- CIA's new recruitment website aims to diversify spy agency
- The Los Angeles Chargers have fired coach Anthony Lynn after four seasons.
- Chargers fire head coach Anthony Lynn after 4 seasons
- ESPN using MegaCast treatment for Sunday's NFL playoff game
- POLL ALERT: Gonzaga remains atop Top 25, then Baylor; Villanova up to No. 3; No. 4 Texas has highest ranking since 2011
- Gonzaga-Baylor remain 1-2 in AP Top 25; Texas rises to No. 4
- Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That ’70s Show' star, dies
- UK watchdog investigates Ryanair's 'jab & go' ad
- Jihadists in Niger kill at least 100 in mounting violence
- In Georgia, final warnings about high-stakes Senate runoffs
- The Latest: No. 3 Villanova's next 3 games postponed
- Bills add receiver depth by signing Stills to practice squad
- Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Rally stage 2 and takes overall lead
- A health care venture conceived by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan to attack soaring costs is dissolving
- Lawyers to meet with Irish police over Black man's shooting
- Historical marker commemorates Lafayette's visit to NH town
- Urging calm, DC mayor calls in National Guard for protests
- Court upholds life sentence for Iowa coach who abused teens
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Browns lose DE Vernon for playoffs with torn Achilles tendon
- Evans day to day after MRI shows no structural knee damage
- POLL ALERT: Oregon falls out of top 10 in women's Top 25 for first time since 2017; Stanford still No. 1
- Bid to address health costs by 3 corporate giants is over
- Charity rescue ship with 265 migrants anchors off Italy
- Oregon out of top 10 of women's Top 25 after loss to UCLA
- Chiefs head into playoffs with plenty of rest behind them
- Kuwait says Saudi Arabia to lift embargo on Qatar, opening its air and land borders in first steps to end Gulf crisis
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, open airspace and border
- VIRUS TODAY: Vaccination efforts to end COVID-19 accelerate
- Formula One Schedule-Winners
- Open Arms ship with 256 migrants on board anchors off Italy
- France charges an alleged organizer of giant New Year's rave
- Amazon's Bezos tops list of richest charitable gifts in 2020
- In farewell, DeVos urges Congress to reject Biden's policies
- Panthers next GM will have decision to make at quarterback
- OPEC, allies adjourn meeting over oil production levels
- The Latest: Biden committee to join National Day of Service
- Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist intended to destroy coronavirus vaccine doses because he believed they were not safe
- Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe
- Attorneys want sanctions against DOJ over 2020 census data
- Steadman lifts Montana past Northern Colorado 56-54
- Ford replaces Mark LaNeve as US sales and marketing chief
- Boat with more than 20 migrants sinks off Colombia's coast
- LPGA Money Leaders
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders new national lockdown as Britain faces ‘critical moment’ in coronavirus pandemic
- Alberta leader reverses course, punishes for pandemic travel
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- After Bengals limp to finish, Taylor gets vote of confidence
- Baylor hires BYU's Jeff Grimes as new offensive coordinator
- Lions entering their biggest rebuild since drafting Stafford
- High-scoring Titans earned 1st home playoff game in 12 years
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Central African Republic president Touadera reelected
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Closing collapse means another long offseason for Dolphins
- John Elway says he'll hire a GM who will report to him
- Chase Young-led defense won NFC East for Washington
- Genworth, Ford fall; Tesla, Magellan Health rise
- Mayfield pushes Browns back into AFC playoffs, prominence
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- EXPLAINER: Vaccine dosing debates add to public confusion
- Patriots look toward future after regressing post-Brady exit
- Flyers' Patrick ready to return from debilitating migraines
- Leave it to Biewer: New toy dog breed to join many US shows
- Late-season failures put pressure on Kingsbury, Cardinals
- Biden largely mum on Trump's effort to reverse election
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Carlos Ghosn asks why Japanese don't question him in Lebanon
- Streaking Ravens look forward to 'next challenge' vs. Titans
- Giants show promise in Judge's first season, miss playoffs
- BU players wear masks while competing in win over Holy Cross
- Liverpool slumps at Southampton to 1-0 loss to extend blip
- Alabama's Smith could set new standard for Heisman receivers
- Business Highlights
- BC-US--Index, US
- No word on Toews as Blackhawks begin on-ice practices
- Search for new coach begins for Jets, with Douglas in charge
- Valencia equalize late to draw with Cadiz 1-1 in La Liga
- Democrats tighten control with House rules changes
- Defense figures to be focus as Cowboys miss playoffs again
- Steelers enter playoffs confident late fade wasn't an omen
- Ohio governor signs gun bill eliminating duty to retreat
- Da Silva's 31 points, 10 boards lead Stanford past Oregon St
- Mexico's point-man on coronavirus seen vacationing, maskless
- Seahawks flying a bit less on offense heading into playoffs
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Eagles face difficult decision regarding Carson Wentz
- NHL training camps open with sense of urgency
- Bills riding momentum in preparing to face Colts in playoffs
- Stars goalie Khudobin misses start of camp after visa issues
- West Virginia governor defends his resort's New Year's party
- Florida legislator: Punish Mar-a-Lago for mask-free party
- Rams defense is NFL's best, but offense required in playoffs
- Raiders miss playoffs for 3rd season under coach Jon Gruden
- No. 20 DePaul women hit 13 3-pointers in win over Villanova
- Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia, 2 days after president criticizes him in call with state elections chief
- Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia
- Casali agrees to $1.5 million, 1-year deal with Giants
- 3 American Hockey League teams opt out of season, 28 to play
- Trump administration attorney says numbers used for divvying up congressional seats won't be ready until February
- Vikings enter offseason with deteriorated defense to repair
- Bears not sweating how they reached postseason
- Man allegedly pulls gun over lack of masks at fitness club
- NFL sets order for non-playoff teams to draft in April
- Analysis: With call, Trump shows no limit to his power grab
- Reich believes Colts have winning combination for playoffs
- Injury-riddled 49ers seek better health in 2021
- MATCHDAY: Tottenham hosts 2nd-tier Brentford in cup semi
- Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and '’70s Show' star, hospitalized
- NZ 400-3 , leads Pakistan by 103 at lunch day 3, 2nd test
- Wrong number draws mistaken calls, ire from Trump supporters
- First new DACA applications approved in final weeks of 2020
- With Evans hurting, Bucs show they have lots of playmakers
- NBA tells teams that rules on mask-wearing will get tougher
- Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
- Afghan peace talks set to restart in Qatar
- UN adopts $3.2 billion budget over US and Israel objections
- Study: Warming already baked in will blow past climate goals
- Saints passed tests of resilience heading into playoffs
- Greene's double-double leads No. 16 Ohio St women by Penn St
- Sandra Scully, wife of Hall of Fame announcer, dies at 76
- Spurgeon wears the 'C' as Wild appoint D-man as top leader
- Thompson lifts Campbell past Gardner-Webb 70-61
- Texans set with QB Watson; most everything else in question
- Trebek urges support for COVID-19 victims in 1 of last shows
- Larry King, hospitalized with COVID, moved out of ICU
- Advanced Energy Continues to Raise the Bar in Configurable Power Supplies with New Coolx3000
- Packers hoping weather will maximize their home-field edge
- Pickett lifts Siena past Monmouth 76-62
- Gonzaga and Baylor top first NET rankings of 2020-21 season
- Samsung Electronics Appoints New President & CEO for Southeast Asia & Oceania
- HKGSEO Provides Free Website SEO Analysis and Consulting Services
- Ohio State coach Day expects QB Fields to play vs Alabama
- Taiwan confirms 1 COVID case at embassy in Eswatini
- Embiid's double-double leads 76ers past Hornets 118-101
- Spurs' Derrick White out indefinitely after breaking toe
- Henderson helps No. 5 South Carolina beat Alabama 77-60
- Bruner scores 19 to lead USC Upstate past Longwood 71-69
- Mangum leads Radford past Hampton 79-66
- 4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Gordon helps Magic beat Cavaliers 103-83, snap 2-game skid
- England goes into new lockdown as COVID-19 variant rampages
- Royal SPA Hotel was rated as "China's Five-Star Hot Spring"
- Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
- Asia Today: Virus cluster brings new measures for China city
- Heat go on 20-0 run, roll past Thunder 118-90
- Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan
- Ex-Wisconsin QB Coan says he's transferring to Notre Dame
- Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
- Canada beats Russia 5-0 to reach world junior title game
- NHK WORLD-JAPAN to explore Mega-Tsunami
- Jackson-Davis scores 22, rallies Indiana past Maryland 63-55
- Tatum scores 40 in Celtics' 126-114 win over Raptors
- Yesufu scores 16 to lift Drake over S. Illinois 86-55
- Taiwan's CAL to hold farewell flight for 747-400 around Mt. Fuji
- Djokovic, Nadal set to return for 2nd ATP Cup in Australia
- Dentlinger carries S. Dakota St. over Mount Marty 93-50
- Giannis scores 43 as Bucks beat Pistons 125-115
- New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
- Mavericks use big 4th-quarter run to beat Rockets 113-100
- Royal SPA Hotel was rated as "China's Five-Star Hot Spring"
- J. Wirth scores 26, No. 21 Gonzaga women sink Pacific 79-59
- Brogdon hits OT winner as Pacers top Pelicans 118-116
- Kentucky QB Wilson to transfer for final year of eligibility
- Northeast China scrambles to curb new COVID surge
- UN chief recommends Libya cease-fire monitors based in Sirte
- India's Rahul ruled out of remainder of series in Australia
- Henderson helps No. 5 South Carolina beat Alabama 77-60
- Schakel carries San Diego St. over Colorado St. 78-65
- New York Stock Exchange says it no longer plans to delist shares of three Chinese phone companies targeted by U.S.
- Clayton scores 32 to lead Coppin St. past Delaware St. 86-78
- Robinson scores 33 to carry Fresno St. over Wyoming 81-61
- Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
- Jarrett lifts Jackson St. past Alabama St. 60-44
- NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers
- Culver leads No. 14 West Virginia from 19 down past Okla St
- Today in History
- F1 negotiations with Australian GP are 'live and active'
- NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers
- A final EPA rollback under Trump curbs use of health studies
- Analysis: With call, Trump shows no limit to his power grab
- DC mayor calls in National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests
- South Korean tanker was boarded by armed Iran Guard forces
- EXPLAINER: Biden's Iran problem is getting worse by the day
- Trump says he'll 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency
- Agee, Dalcourt lead San Jose St. past Benedictine 80-64
- Taiwan's TSMC rumored to be setting up new plant in Japan
- Decision day in Georgia with Senate majority at stake
- Top-ranked sumo wrestler tests positive for COVID-19
- Loyal soldier Pence torn between Trump, Constitution
- Curry scores 30 after career night, Warriors beat Kings
- Taiwanese ex-con thrives as farmer
- An 'orchard of bad apples' weighs on new Afghan peace talks
- 1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
- Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis
- Taiwan’s TSMC may boost capital expenditures to US$22 billion in 2021
- Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
- China sentences ex-banker to death for corruption, bribery
- The Latest: Thailand ups restrictions amid virus outbreak
- Taiwan reports 2 Covid cases imported from US
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall St retreat as virus cases rise
- Philly Special gives way to QB quagmire for Doug Pederson
- In the NBA this season, teams will see same refs more often
- Long pause over: Siena plays its first games, wins both
- NEFIN in Partnership with Hong Kong Baptist Theological Seminary (HKBTS) Embrace Carbon Neutrality for a Green Campus
- Taiwan 'best at early action' on coronavirus: Former American CDC chief
- Taiwanese eligible to travel to Russia with e-visa
- AP PHOTOS: Pandemic empties blue-hued Moroccan tourist town
- John Muckler, coach who won 5 Cups with Oilers, dies at 86
- Taiwan university develops breath test to monitor blood sugar
- History is 'China's most important psychological tool'
- Zimbabwean teen teaches taekwondo to fight child marriage
- Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
- Chinese electronic warfare plane spotted inside Taiwan's ADIZ
- Taiwan’s China Airlines to discipline pilot for playing golf during COVID isolation
- Germany set to extend hard lockdown as daily deaths mount
- Interparty press conference held in support of southern Taiwan city councilor
- China state news agency urges end to long work hours in tech
- Hong Kong's top judge cautious on calls for judicial reform
- Qatar's ruling emir lands in Saudi Arabia for high-level summit after kingdom lifts yearslong embargo, easing Gulf rift
- Dog found alive raises hopes in deadly Norway landslide
- Suncity Group Announces 2021 Outlook
- Taiwan launches pilot program for mobile payment on buses
- Iran government spokesman, asked about seized tanker, calls South Korea 'hostage taker' over frozen $7 billion in assets
- Taiwan thanks US Congress for approving defense bill
- England faces lockdown that will last at least six weeks
- Norway: Rescuers lose hope of finding survivors
- Where is Jack Ma, China's e-commerce pioneer?
- Brussels terror attacks: 10 people to stand trial over 2016 bombings
- South Africa on verge of series victory as Sri Lanka fades
- Photo of the Day: 'Communist Bandit Pastries' spotted in Taiwan
- Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) facilitates upskilling & reskilling with online MBAs & courses
- Former head of China state asset firm sentenced to death
- 4 die as migrant boat reaches Spain’s Canary Islands
- Niger has 3 days of mourning over deadly attack
- 10 people to stand trial in deadly Brussels attacks case
- EU says it will redouble efforts to save Iran nuclear deal
- Select Taiwan bus routes to try out mobile payments
- Masks, tests, batches: Locked-down Greece swears in Cabinet
- Millennial Money: How to nail a no-spend month
- Indonesia says mass vaccinations to begin Jan. 13, president to get first shot
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Man United gaining respect from rivals ahead of crucial week
- The Latest: Polls open for key Senate runoffs in Georgia
- First severe seasonal flu case in Taiwan not seen until December: CDC
- Travel film for Taiwanese city receives more than 1 million views
- China doubles down on COVID narrative as WHO investigation looms
- Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum
- Missouri patrol shoots man who had gun at troop headquarters
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Dutch govt criticized for its delayed start to vaccinations
- 'Call to action': Funeral service to be held for Andre Hill
- Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Rally stage; Howes leads motorbikes
- Siegfried, meet Ahmet: German weather systems get makeover
- Two mainland lawyers involved with HK activists say they face having licences revoked
- Pandemic haunts new year as virus growth outpaces vaccines
- AP PHOTOS: The faces of Peruvians going through a hard year
- EXPLAINER: Why the smallest state has a big virus challenge
- After a short winter's nap, PGA Tour starts 2021 in Hawaii
- Venezuela's socialists take control of once-defiant congress
- Teen charged in Wisconsin protest shootings has plea hearing
- Pakistani court orders rebuilding of destroyed Hindu temple
- In sudden reversal, NYSE says will not delist three Chinese telecom firms
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- US factories grew at a faster pace in December with a manufacturing gauge rising to reading of 60.7, up from 57.5
- Amazon buys 11 jets for 1st time to ship orders faster
- Israeli security guard kills alleged Palestinian attacker
- Column: Major shots, and shots special to major champions
- One Good Thing: Theft leads to community giving in Miami
- US factories grew in December at fastest pace since mid-2018
- The Latest: 40 positives in latest EPL testing
- U.S. Attorney in Eastern Virginia announces resignation
- Poland: Church cancels lease of liberal Catholic magazine
- 3 killed in flooding in southern Bolivian city of Sucre
- Regulators get plan for undoing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
- Portugal leads drive for EU consensus on migration policy
- Messages to betting pals that led to Trippier's soccer ban
- Women's tennis schedule through end of Wimbledon released
- Blackhawks hope to outwork opponents after tough offseason
- Missouri congressman defends 'A-woman' end to prayer
- If I’ve already had the coronavirus, can I get it again?
- India says it hasn't banned the export of COVID-19 vaccines
- Browns' Stefanski positive for COVID-19, out of playoff game
- France launches service to make deadbeat parents pay
- Hart stopper: Flyers count on G Hart to lead them to Cup
- Witnesses say 20 are killed in an airstrike in central Mali
- TENNIS '21: COVID questions key; Djokovic, Nadal eye records
- Rangers look to build on last season's improved play
- 3 nabbed at Johannesburg airport with gold in carry-on bags
- US Air Force deploys airmen, drones to base in Romania
- AP source: 3 NFL teams granted permission to talk to Brady
- Massachusetts lawmaker wants to name official state dinosaur
- Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 rusher, unsure about playing future
- EXPLAINER: How do I know when to get my 2nd vaccine shot?
- With core intact, Islanders look to build on postseason run
- World Bank sees subdued recovery in 2021 and plenty of risk
- WHO 'disappointed' at Chinese delays letting experts in
- Chancellor Angela Merkel says officials have agreed to extend Germany’s lockdown until Jan 31
- Self-described 'nationalist' suspected in NYC bomb hoax
- Reuters says Ethiopia releases its journalist without charge
- New PSG coach Pochettino's mind is already on Barcelona game
- Blue Jackets firm up center ice, seek 5th straight playoffs
- Altidore back on US national soccer team roster
- American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals
- Islands of floating waste clog rivers in Balkans
- Trump administration scales back wild bird protections
- A final EPA rollback under Trump curbs use of health studies
- AP Source: Wentz needs time to think about future in Philly
- GM Murray believes it's time Anaheim Ducks 'start to climb'
- Some taxpayers find relief payments sent to wrong account
- Spain tries to keep Epiphany tradition despite pandemic
- Displaced Sharks look for fast start to season
- Zimmer, Vikes seek stability in brace for Kubiak retirement
- Mexico to vaccinate rural elderly, but still awaits vaccine
- Questions rise about Dan Mullen's coaching future at Florida
- Rebuilding Kings think making playoffs is a realistic goal
- Ravens rookie Dobbins belatedly achieves star status in NFL
- Caribbean hotelier Gordon "Butch" Stewart dies at 79
- Kraken add former Buffalo GM Jason Botterill to front office
- Judge nixes latest Trump bid to invalidate Georgia election
- After top staff exodus, Texas AG seeks $43M for Google suit
- Lindy Ruff looking to get Devils back to the playoffs
- Illinois teen pleads not guilty to fatally shooting two people during Wisconsin protests over police shooting
- Great expectations: MacKinnon, Avs embracing contender role
- Acting US Attorney named for Atlanta area after resignation
- Celta and Getafe stunned by third-tier clubs in Copa del Rey
- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won't attend Biden's inauguration
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Saudis take on burden of oil output cut to support price
- Lions could rescue South Africa tour by hosting test series
- Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'Sheena' star, dead at 65
- Voter voices: Georgians weigh in on crucial Senate runoffs
- Hong Kong: Police arrest over 50 pro-democracy activists in crackdown
- New nuclear plant could rise at site of former one in NJ
- LA Galaxy hire MLS Cup winner Greg Vanney as head coach
- Ovechkin, Chara team up with Capitals to chase Stanley Cup
- Egypt's leader meets US treasury chief ahead of Sudan visit
- Sept. 20 trial for immigrant accused of 4 Nevada killings
- Chiefs, Packers, Bills are top 3 in final AP Pro32 poll
- Gas tank explosion in Kosovo injures 44, damages shops
- Trump to speak at DC rally as Congress meets on election
- Coyotes add grit after first postseason trip in 8 years
- Brazilian city in Amazon declares virus state of emergency
- EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes
- Manchester City's title-winning great Colin Bell dies at 74
- Top French political expert accused of incestuous sex abuse
- From A to Z: Bergeron in line to replace Chara as captain
- Puerto Rico to reopen beaches, relax coronavirus curfew
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Sabres have unfinished business after last season cut short
- US government blames Russia for hack of agencies; says it appears to be an 'intelligence gathering' effort
- Khashoggi doc, too explosive for streaming, debuts on-demand
- US: Hack of federal agencies 'likely Russian in origin'
- Colombia brings back lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise
- New faces, same expectations for Crosby, Penguins
- Kosovo approves sending army troops on peacekeeping missions
- Grammy Awards shift to March due to pandemic conditions
- Mulkey positive for COVID-19, UConn-Baylor women's game off
- Hank Aaron, civil rights leaders get vaccinated in Georgia
- Mr. Smith goes to Washington, takes another team to playoffs
- Oklahoma deals with roster changes after Cotton Bowl win
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Revamped Wild welcome spark from Russian rookie Kaprizov
- Fauci: US could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day
- Fight over close race mars first day for Pennsylvania Senate
- Appeals court upholds hold on Arkansas abortion laws
- Wisconsin prosecutors decline to charge white police officer who shot Black man in back, leaving him paralyzed
- Jefferies, Exxon rise; Exact Sciences, WW International fall
- Schauffele recovers from COVID-19, optimistic about new year
- Judge bans Proud Boys leader from nation's capital after arrest on vandalism, weapons charges
- Dolphins GM regarding Tua: 'He’s our starting quarterback'
- Peter DeBoer set for first full season with Golden Knights
- Judge bans Proud Boys leader from Washington after arrest
- Browns place DE Vernon, rookie G Harris on injured reserve
- EXPLAINER: Why Georgia won't affect Electoral College count
- AP source: Panthers expand search for new GM to 9 candidates
- Garoppolo not worried about his future as 49ers starting QB
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Business Highlights
- US-Apple-TV-Movies-Top-10
- Reported virus issues at Ohio St raise specter of CFP delay
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Spurs beat Brentford, but will wait 110 days for cup final
- Evans' 29 points lead No. 2 Louisville past UT Martin 96-61
- Apple Books-Top-10
- Iowa's Lee is ready to go to mat for title he wanted in '20
- MLS proposes 2-year CBA extension to players, no salary cuts
- he top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Review: Vanessa Kirby is raw, dynamic in ‘Pieces of a Woman’
- Falcons interview Rams' Holmes, Colts' Brown in GM search
- Holy Cross, Boston University wear masks; Crusaders win
- Bobby Shmurda to be eligible for release in February
- Littleson carries Toledo over Kent State 84-82
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opens its first ruling party congress in 5 years with an admission of policy failures
- Trump administration announces $3.7 billion for Puerto Rico
- No surprise: Peyton Manning a Hall of Fame finalist
- Falden carries Winthrop past Charleston Southern 78-76
- Ellis: Broncos GM job a good gig despite ownership issues
- Alex Morgan says her family has contracted the coronavirus
- Falko leads Gardner-Webb over Campbell 85-70
- Michigan judge nullifies crucial permit for mining project
- Late sales rebound helps US automakers avoid 2020 disaster
- N. Korea's Kim opens congress with policy failures admission
- Longtime NHL forward Colin Wilson retires after 11 seasons
- Blues eager to restart another run after '20 disappointment
- Copa Libertadores final to be played at empty Maracanã
- EXPLAINER: How will voting objections play out in Congress?
- Tennessee inmate's execution paused again due to COVID-19
- Lynn says coaching Chargers was 'an absolute privilege'
- Fishermen rescue naked fugitive from Australian tree
- Tiffany posts holiday sales gain helped by China, online
- Detroit Red Wings entering 5th season of rebuilding project
- Salvador court convicts ex-president of illicit enrichment
- MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in cup semi; Milan hosts Juventus
- AP VoteCast: GOP voters in Georgia back Trump's false claims
- Spotlight on Douglas as GM leads Jets' search for new coach
- Colts' Rivers embraces his 7th, perhaps final, playoff run
- Pakistan 69-3, trails NZ by 293, at lunch on day 4, 2nd test
- DIT Group grew rapidly in 2020 with 72% increase in sales volume
- No place like home? Host advantage vanished in year of virus
- Testing replaces tailgating, as Bills set to welcome in fans
- Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby agrees to new deal
- Lightning embrace challenge of defending Stanley Cup title
- Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy
- Hawks' Rondo to miss at least 3 more games with knee injury
- Opposition party, local media say several Hong Kong pro-democracy figures have been arrested under national security law
- Adams, Dunlap find the playoffs in first seasons in Seattle
- Bob Brett, coach to Grand Slam tennis champions, dead at 67
- North Korea holds its biggest political event amid crises
- Alabama's Smith becomes 1st WR to win Heisman in 29 years
- Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham gets new contract
- Thailand scrambles to contain outbreak, secure vaccines
- Tigers sign Robbie Grossman to 2-year, $10 million contract
- Lewis scores 19 to carry James Madison past FAU 79-70
- Turner leads Bowling Green past Central Michigan 90-69
- Jeffers leads Radford past Hampton 76-65
- Burkhard Eling takes up role of CEO at Dachser
- Austin scores 20 to carry Fordham over Dayton 55-54
- COVID: London NHS frontline workers brace for post-holiday case surge
- Wilson scores 25 to lead Ohio over Northern Illinois 76-73
- Start location changed for scaled-back Iditarod
- CIFI issues US$419 million senior notes at a coupon rate of 4.375% with a 6.25-year maturity
- No. 18 Texas Tech tops K-State 82-71 for 1st Big 12 home win
- Spring training could be delayed for Double-A, Class A
- Stars have 'something to prove' after Stanley Cup final run
- LA Rams' top-ranked defense still rolling as playoffs loom
- Simms, Honor lift No. 19 Clemson to 74-70 win over NC State
- Coronavirus vaccination rollout complaints pile up across Europe
- EXPLAINER: Why Georgia's Senate races are too early to call
- Alabama takes early SEC lead with 86-71 win over Florida
- GEORGIA TAKEAWAYS: Trump's long shadow not fading yet
- Marquette, Bucks react to DA's ruling in Kenosha shooting
- Kentucky wins 2nd straight, holds off Vanderbilt 77-74
- White scores 20 to carry SC-Upstate past Longwood 65-59
- Dodgers re-sign pitcher Treinen to $17.5M, 2-year deal
- Defense shines as Davidson defeats Duquesne 61-48
- Taiwan's military strategy will not change: MND
- The Innovation of LikeLib 2.0 Redefines Public Chain Technology
- South Korean slugger Kim expects Padres to win World Series
- Finland beats Russia 4-1 for bronze medal at world juniors
- Mexico's state power company admits it falsified document
- Clippers' Paul George sits out with ankle injury vs Spurs
- Jones scores 23, No. 4 Texas holds off Iowa State 78-72
- Taiwan, U.S. to hold political-military dialogue
- No. 4 Texas holds off Iowa State, stays perfect in Big 12
- Lakers stretch winning streak to 4, beat Grizzlies 94-92
- Thomas, Clayton carry Coppin State past Delaware State 81-77
- Platek's runner sends Tar Heels past Miami 67-65
- NZ beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in 2nd test
- Henry scores 20, No. 23 Michigan State beats No. 15 Rutgers
- Polley helps UConn pull away and beat Marquette 65-54
- Video shows cops barely save man from leaping off bridge in New Taipei
- For media following Georgia, nail-biting and lots of numbers
- Australian Open CEO assures players all is OK for Melbourne
- Stewart leads Mississippi State rally past No. 13 Missouri
- China rebuffs WHO claims over coronavirus mission
- Russia and West clash over Syria chemical weapons sanctions
- Dr. Dre recovering well after being admitted into hospital
- Taiwan’s Asus to increase prices of graphics cards, motherboards
- Today in History
- Jokic, Nuggets regroup to rally past Timberwolves 123-116
- Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers
- No. 6 Kansas gets 11th Big 12 road win in row, 93-64 at TCU
- Spackman Entertainment Group’s #ALIVE the number one Asian film on Netflix U.S. in 2020
- Pakistan virginity test – how rape victims go through a 'second trauma'
- Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
- Spurs stop 4-game skid with 116-113 victory over Clippers
- Asia Today: China provinces enforce measures as cases spike
- GOP's Biden vote revolt is atypical challenge for McConnell
- Japanese discount chain Don Quijote coming to Taiwan on Jan. 19
- EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes
- Protesters backing Trump roll into capital to cheer him on
- Republican Party faces defining moment under Trump's shadow
- Taiwan to organize humanitarian flight from Guam
- Asian shares mostly lower as virus, China-US tensions weigh
- Netanyahu re-election hopes hinge on vaccination campaign
- White scores 21 and Bulls rally to beat Blazers 111-108
- ‘IT & Digital’, ‘Business Operations’, and ‘Sales’ Are The Top Functions Companies Are Looking to Augment in a Post-Pandemic Environment
- Hong Kong security minister: Arrests targeted those suspected “of overthrowing, or interfering” with government duties
- WHO head 'disappointed' over Beijing's barring of investigation team to China
- Taiwan snake guru's private zoo closes after his death
- Stakes high, tension builds for Australia vs India 3rd test
- Filipino man tests positive for Covid after Taiwan self-health monitoring ends
- Democrat Raphael Warnock wins election to U.S. Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler
- Neil Young becomes latest artist to sell stake in his songs
- Taiwan stages live fire drills ahead of Lunar New Year
- The Latest: Thailand to expand virus testing at factories
- No free food sampling at Taipei Lunar New Year Market amid COVID-19
- Familiar place, unfamiliar faces at Kapalua to start year
- Taiwan reports 2 more cases of mutant UK Covid strain
- UCLA at Arizona highlights week in Pac-12 hoops
- New 7th seed helps Bears 8 years too late for Lovie Smith
- AP VoteCast: Competing coalitions define GA Senate races
- EU agency ponders approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
- GEORGIA TAKEAWAYS: Black turnout fuels Warnock victory
- For non-playoff teams, important offseason is under way
- Trump signs order banning Alipay and 7 other Chinese apps
- Week 17 scoring bonanza caps record-setting season
- Dutch begin COVID-19 vaccinations; last EU nation to do so
- 2,000 new quarantine centers to be available in Taiwan for US$70 per day
- EXPLAINER: Lives at stake in tense Ugandan presidential vote
- Hong Kong police visit offices of Apple Daily and others, requesting election information
- Balkans feel abandoned as vaccinations kick off in Europe
- Indonesian police kill 2 suspected militants in raid
- After arrest of democratic leaders, Biden's secretary of state pick vows to stand with HK
- EXPLAINER: Hong Kong mass arrests chill democracy movement
- Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners
- Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
- COVID: Schools are in lockdown and e-learning is a struggle
- Mercury to drop below 6 degrees as cold wave hits Taiwan on Jan. 7
- Dates, plans of WHO expert visit to China under negotiation
- 50 plus pro-democracy figures arrested under Hong Kong's national security law
- Pakistani police: 2 children die playing with hand grenade
- US treasury chief visits Sudan after ending pariah status
- UK judge to decide on bail for WikiLeaks' imprisoned Assange
- Map for eateries using Taiwanese pork goes live
- China says it will respond to planned Taiwan, US defense talks
- Bilic back in work in China, 3 weeks after leaving West Brom
- Philippines seeks 148 million COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population
- China criticizes US order against dealing with Chinese apps
- Chinese pangolin smuggling gang handed lengthy prison terms
- Greek churches open on Epiphany feast despite tight lockdown
- The Latest: 2 more Man City players positive for virus
- Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority
- Arsenal's Mesut Özil to sign deal with Istanbul's Fenerbahce: reports
- China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
- Germany: Big companies must put women on management boards
- Edmunds compares 2021 Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue SUVs
- Lawyer seeks to free man acquitted in Daniel Pearl's killing
- Jimenez doing fitness work at Wolves after fractured skull
- UK judge denies bail to WikiLeaks’ Assange despite rejecting US extradition bid, saying he must stay in British prison
- Taiwan Mobile to upgrade phones vulnerable to malware
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Daria Kasatkina wins 1st women's tennis match of new season
- Taiwanese-American boy's thank-you letter finds its way to family of his savior
- Chasing 1st win of season, Noel leads slalom after 1st run
- Albert Roux, major influence on UK's dining habits, has died
- European Union medicines agency recommends approval of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc
- Nearly 80% of Japanese hold positive impression of Taiwan: Poll
- EU calls for 'immediate release' of Hong Kong activists
- UK leader to use 'every second' to vaccinate the vulnerable
- Taiwan Lantern Festival to feature kinetic art installation
- Walgreens to sell drug wholesale business for $6.5B
- 2021 Taipei Cycle to begin at Nangang Exhibition Center on March 3
- The Latest: Warnock says win gives Georgia 'a sense of hope'
- Sudan says it has signed the 'Abraham Accords' with the US, paving the way for normalization of ties with Israel
- Taipei cops respond to call for blood donations
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Beleaguered Armenian PM stays away from church on Christmas
- India says it will prioritize Sri Lanka in providing vaccine
- The Latest: Trump pressures Pence to overturn Biden's win
- Lawyers for Danish Parliament say ex-minister can be tried
- AP PHOTOS: Prayers, candles and Santas for year-end holidays
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Pandemic-era Mardi Gras: No big crowds, but plenty of cake
- In Beirut, a bronze bust of Iran general sparks controversy
- Trump pressures powerless Pence on electoral count
- Some Orthodox Christians ignore COVID warnings on Epiphany
- Chan Gailey resigns as Dolphins' offensive coordinator
- Palestinian activist convicted by Israeli military court
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- UK watchdog investigates chip maker Nvidia's takeover of Arm
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- A pandemic shift in finances: Prioritize, simplify, save
- Europeans press Iran to back down on uranium enrichment
- Governors scramble to speed vaccine effort after slow start
- Hong Kong arrests 53 activists under national security law
- Authorities fear 40 dead in east Congo after boat capsizes
- Ukraine seizes ton of heroin destined for Europe
- Park and vote: New Hampshire House holds drive-in session
- In flip-flop, NYSE will delist 3 Chinese companies after all
- Tear gas talk by Michigan lawmaker's aide leads to FBI visit
- UnitedHealth to pay nearly $8B for technology company Change
- Al-Attiyah wins third Dakar Rally stage, still 2nd overall
- On the llam: 'Very chill' llama found wandering off highway
- `Only in America': Warnock's rise from poverty to US senator
- Inter's 8-match winning streak ends with loss at Samp
- Blue Jackets sign Bjorkstrand to 5-year contract extension
- Two Kentucky detectives involved in raid that left Breonna Taylor dead have been fired.
- Swedish official resigns over Spain vacation during pandemic
- 2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor raid are fired
- EPA: Gas mileage dropped, pollution rose for 2019 vehicles
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's false claims on a day of reckoning
- Whan makes surprise decision to leave as LPGA commissioner
- New Mississippi flag without rebel symbol being put into law
- AP sources: President-elect Joe Biden to name federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
- Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- AP PHOTOS: Epiphany celebrations marked by pandemic
- Video shows woman after being struck by Chicago police SUV
- Swiss extend virus-related closures through end of February
- Brazil suspends syringe purchase effort as vaccination lags
- Sabres lose F Girgensons to season-ending hamstring injury
- Zimbabwe jails 3 for having New Year's party despite ban
- Stefanski: 'We've got to find a way' despite COVID-19 issues
- Researcher gets time served for lying about vials inside bag
- Pence defies Trump, says he can't claim 'unilateral authority' to reject electoral votes that will make Biden president.
- Congress begins joint session to count Electoral College votes for president, vice president
- Cavs' Garland has shoulder sprain, Exum could miss 2 months
- Republicans object to election tally in Arizona, forcing votes in House and Senate on Biden's victory in state
- Buckeyes' Sermon breaks out ahead of national title game
- Death of 9 nuns highlights toll of coronavirus in convents
- Mara optimistic about Giants future, GM Gettleman returning
- Amazon pledges $2B for affordable housing in 3 US cities
- Former client sues lawyer convicted of massive fraud scheme
- Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell says overruling presidential election would 'damage our republic forever'
- Justice Department says 3% of its email accounts could be compromised in US hack; classified systems not likely affected
- Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed
- Arizona border deaths hit 10-year high after record heat
- Federal Reserve officials last month supported providing advance warning before making changes in bond purchases
- US Capitol locks down with lawmakers inside as Trump supporters clash with police
- APOEL fires McCarthy after 2 months, hires Poursaitidis
- Senate recesses Electoral College debate after protesters force lockdown of Capitol
- Atlético stunned by 3rd-tier Cornellà in Copa del Rey
- Romney heckled in airport in another show of GOP divisions
- Justice Department says it's been affected by Russian hack
- US Capitol Police announce security breach inside as lawmakers meet to vote to certify President-elect Biden's victory
- Massachusetts officer, business partner face gun charges
- DC mayor orders curfew in nation's capital effective 6 p.m. after protestors aiming to undermine election storm Capitol
- Fed supported advance notice before changing bond purchases
- Jets interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for coaching job
- After egging on protests, Trump tweets to supporters to 'stay peaceful' amid violent clashes, breach of Capitol building
- Pennsylvania lawmaker joins familiar incumbent — her son
- Members of Congress inside House chamber told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas dispersed in Capitol Rotunda
- Judge in newspaper shooting case appointed to appeals court
- Protesters backing President Trump breach the US Capitol, forcing a delay in constitutional process to affirm Biden win
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Judge drops suit since Corps reconsidering plastics complex
- Venezuela opposition scrambles for international legitimacy
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Trump encourages supporters occupying US Capitol to 'remain peaceful,' but doesn't call for them to disperse
- Chiefs bonding through pandemic in bid for Super Bowl repeat
- AP source: 1 person shot at US Capitol amid melee with Trump supporters; condition unknown
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Homeland Security sending additional federal agents to US Capitol to help quell violence
- VIRUS TODAY: Governors press for faster virus vaccinations
- Virginia’s governor says he is sending 200 state troopers and members of the state National Guard to the US Capitol
- White House: National Guard, federal police en route to Capitol to assist in ending occupation by Trump supporters
- Derby to play youngsters in cup after coronavirus outbreak
- Pelosi, Schumer in joint statement call on Trump to 'demand' all protesters leave Capitol grounds 'immediately'
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Trump supporters, other passengers in shouting bout on plane
- Trump doesn't ask backers to disperse after storming Capitol
- US women open 2021 with training camp in Florida
- Biden: Democracy 'under unprecedented assault' as pro-Trump protesters violently occupy US Capitol
- Biden calls on Trump to immediately deliver speech to 'demand an end to this siege' at US Capitol
- Democrat Jon Ossoff wins election to U.S. Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. David Perdue
- Pistons say rookie G Killian Hayes has torn hip labrum
- Democrats take US Senate majority with Ossoff win in Georgia, seizing control of Congress to pursue Biden agenda
- Bank of America, Cal-Maine rise; Nvidia falls
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Trump, in video message, tells supporters 'go home' but keeps up false election attacks and calls backers 'very special'
- At least 1 explosive device found near US Capitol; law enforcement officials say it's no longer a threat
- Arizona deemed 'hot spot of the world' amid virus surge
- George Washington basketball game postponed due to DC curfew
- Putin observes Christmas at 13th century island church
- Morocco approves use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Media captures unprecedented storming of U.S. Capitol
- City beats United 2-0, advances to another League Cup final
- Woman charged for stealing $10K dog from Houston-area shop
- DC police chief says protesters deployed ‘chemical irritants on police’ to gain access to US Capitol
- Chicago priest Pfleger `devastated' by sex-abuse allegations
- Warren sent from Rangers to Reds for $100,000
- Statehouses evacuate amid protests in support of Trump
- BC-US--Index, US
- World leaders express shock at storming of US Capitol
- Biden calls on mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency
- Business Highlights
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- PSG draws in Pochettino's first game; leader Lyon wins 3-2
- Quebec is imposing a provincewide 8 p.m. curfew beginning Saturday as a way to curb surging coronavirus infections
- Mexico recovers bodies of 53 bodies of migrants in 2020
- Police use tear gas and percussion grenades to begin clearing protesters from US Capitol grounds ahead of DC curfew
- Bama's Waddle back practicing, status for title game unclear
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Mexico to ask help to get vaccines for migrants in US
- Officials declare Capitol 'secure' nearly 4 hours after violent pro-Trump occupiers disrupted electoral count
- Ossoff seals Democrats' sweep; will be youngest US senator
- New Illinois congresswoman: 'Hitler was right on one thing'
- AP PHOTOS: Scenes of violence at U.S. Capitol shock world
- AP source: Woman who was shot inside US Capitol during violent pro-Trump protest has died
- No. 22 Northwestern women roll past Wisconsin 80-55
- Capitol has seen violence over 220 years, but not like this
- Quebec orders 8 p.m. curfew beginning Saturday, for 4 weeks
- Australia wins toss, bats in 3rd cricket test against India
- Transcript: Trump sees special people, Biden sees extremists
- Reaction from leaders pours in after mob breaks into Capitol
- Acting attorney general says violent protest at US Capitol was ‘intolerable attack on a fundamental institution’
- Amid Capitol violence, Facebook, YouTube remove Trump video
- Pelosi: Congress to resume counting of electoral votes Wednesday evening after Capitol cleared of pro-Trump occupiers
- Court: Private schools favored over public schools near NYC
- Masters behind him, Johnson ready to keep going in new year
- Dozens of pro-Trump supporters remain on streets of nation's capital in defiance of curfew
- Seahawks' Jamal Adams says no question he'll play vs. Rams
- Washington in playoffs after tumultuous, whirlwind months
- US Marshals arrest man in 7-year-old Georgia girl's death
- MATCHDAY: Valencia aims to avoid upset in Copa del Rey
- Tom Brady excited, ready to lead Buccaneers into playoffs
- Twitter for 1st time locks Trump's account, demands he remove tweets excusing violence, threatens 'permanent suspension'
- Titans' woeful defense sees postseason as fresh start
- Pitt erases 18-point deficit, beats Syracuse 63-60
- Experts: Capitol riot product of years of hateful rhetoric
- Falcons interview Saints' Fontenot for Atlanta GM position
- Boca and River stopped in 1st leg of Copa Libertadores semis
- Stephanie Grisham, first lady's chief of staff and former White House press secretary, resigns after violent protests
- Devils dance, observe virus protocols at Ecuador festival
- Richie scores 15 to lead Tulsa over South Florida 61-51
- Activists seek laws after officer cleared in Blake shooting
- Holmes lifts St. Bonaventure past Saint Joseph's 83-57
- Dems' Georgia alliance is diverse and broad. Is it durable?
- Senate resumes debating GOP challenge to Biden election, 6 hours after pro-Trump mob forced lawmakers to flee Capitol
- Pence says 'violence never wins,' McConnell decries 'attempted insurrection' as Congress resumes electoral count
- Bills' wealth of depth at receiver making opponents pay
- Analysis: Trump's rage ignites mob assault on democracy
- Ticking clock? Time running out for Steelers veterans
- Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election
- GOP Sens. Loeffler, Daines, Braun shift, say they won't object to Biden electors after pro-Trump attack on Capitol
- Bruised Bears could be without Smith, Mooney against Saints
- Shangri-La Group to make Covid-19 medical coverage available for Singapore-Bound guests at no additional charge
- U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban -sources
- Gilyard scores 22 to carry Richmond past Rhode Island 80-73
- Facebook joins Twitter in blocking Trump from posting following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters
- Dachser organized its first westbound block train from China to Germany
- Homebound viewers boost New Year's Eve ratings; a CNN high
- Telesco says Chargers will be patient with coaching search
- No. 18 South Florida women cruise past Wichita State 66-48
- Speaker Pelosi: Congress will show world what America is made of; 'it's time to move on'
- Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
- Jean-Baptiste carries Chattanooga past Samford 73-68
- Kim vows to bolster North Korea's military at party meeting
- Louisville tops No. 19 Virginia Tech 73-71 in ACC showdown
- AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan
- Wilson knows challenge, and headache, Rams present Seahawks
- Niger's leader: Fragility of nations must be top priority
- Former pitching great Tommy John hospitalized with COVID-19
- Japan to declare emergency for Tokyo area amid winter wave of COVID-19
- Fultz suffers knee injury; Magic go on to beat Cavs 105-94
- Harris scores 18 to carry Butler over Georgetown 63-55
- Whitworth hopes return will boost Rams' struggling offense
- No. 9 Tennessee pulls out 79-74 thriller over Arkansas
- South Korea presses Iran over seized oil tanker as Gulf tensions rise
- Asia Today: Virus restrictions heightened in China province
- Sixers top Wizards despite Beal's record-tying 60 points
- Brogdon's late 3 helps Pacers shake off Rockets, 114-107
- Mexico's top diplomat discusses migration with US official
- Rivers rallies Knicks past Jazz 112-100 for 3rd straight win
- Senate resoundingly rejects challenge to Biden's election win in Arizona; result in state will stand
- Pritchard's putback pushes Celtics past Heat, 107-105
- Grimes, No. 11 Houston rally for 70-63 win over Wichita St
- Willis carries Incarnate Word past Northwestern St. 75-67
- Bergersen leads Central Arkansas over New Orleans 83-79
- Fast start helps Bucks breeze past Pistons 130-115
- Taiwan's health minister talks pandemic control with Slovenian leader
- Thomas, Smart help LSU rally, beat Georgia 94-92 in overtime
- Garvin scores 19 to carry Nicholls State over Lamar 76-69
- Carter leads Xavier past St. John's 69-61
- Lampley lifts Sam Houston State over SE Louisiana 70-52
- Dickinson-led No. 10 Michigan routs No. 16 Minnesota 82-57
- Miller carries UNC-Greensboro over Wofford 84-75
- Taiwan president condemns arrest of 53 Hong Kong activists
- Hauser sparks No. 22 Virginia past Wake Forest, 70-61
- Hill's late free throws lift Thunder over Pelicans 111-110
- No. 21 Duke edges Boston College 83-82 without Coach K
- Two Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
- DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies
- COVID: WHO urges intensified measures to curb variant
- No. 7 Creighton routs Seton Hall 89-53, Jefferson scores 19
- The Latest: House rejects objection to Biden's Arizona win
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
- Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach
- Gayman leads Abilene Christian over Houston Baptist 66-63
- Asian shares track Wall St rally on hopes for stimulus
- Suns drain 21 3-pointers, beat Raptors 123-115
- Taiwan carries out its first 'infinite altitude' missile test of 2021
- Sy scores 13 to lead balanced Ole Miss past Auburn 72-61
- Today in History
- Medigen to recruit 3,700 volunteers for COVID vaccine phase 2 trials in Taiwan
- Beal scores 60 but Embiid leads 76ers over Wizards, 141-136
- Lawson scores 30, leads South Carolina over Texas A&M 78-54
- 6 months, 0 wins; Sheffield Utd in a record-breaking decline
- Somber Senate unites to reject election challenges
- US human rights lawyer arrested in Hong Kong granted bail
- DPP criticizes Taiwan farm association for paying members in Renminbi
- In Kashmir, empty grave for teenager killed by Indian forces
- North Korea: Kim Jong Un announces military expansion
- Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews hot clouds, 500 evacuate
- George, Leonard score 21 as Clippers beat Warriors 108-101
- Hield's 4-point play helps Kings hold off Bulls, 128-124
- Conflicts at US Capitol Hill 'regrettable:' Taiwan Foreign Ministry
- A year on, questions haunt Iran's downing of Ukrainian plane
- Queta scores 18 to lead Utah St. over New Mexico 77-45
- Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
- Ravens Jackson itching to add playoff win to solid resume
- Capitol violence sparks a social media reckoning with Trump
- Huawei’s struggles likely to continue in 2021: Analysts
- Alston Jr. carries Boise St. past Air Force 78-59
- Insurrection marks moment of reckoning for Republicans
- Central Taiwan factory shut down for turning creek into ‘Red Danube’
- Hyland's double-double helps VCU beat George Mason 66-61
- Taiwan reports 3 imported Covid cases from US, Philippines, Indonesia
- New Taiwan passport available Jan. 11
- NFL prospects everywhere in Alabama-Ohio State title game
- Bread Garden Unveils Chinese New Year Goodies Collection 2021 with Launch of New Website
- Jamal Adams among several stars savoring 1st playoff seasons
- Maui Musings: 5 questions for a new year in golf
- Ex-India cricket captain Ganguly discharged from hospital
- Kosovo to hold new general election Feb. 14
- Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach
- Brees doesn't want Saints' playoff run to be about him
- Taiwan reports 5th mutant UK Covid case
- How quickly do I need a second COVID-19 vaccine shot?
- COVID-19 vaccine contender CureVac links up with Bayer
- Spreading virus pulls Olympic torches off display in Japan
- Coronavirus: India's approval of local vaccine draws criticism
- Japan's prime minister declares state of emergency for Tokyo, three nearby areas over coronavirus spike
- Officials: Attacks in southern Afghanistan kill at least 11
- Congress formally OKs Biden's Electoral College triumph, trouncing GOP objections after pro-Trump mob assaults Capitol
- Family of missing Taiwanese captain asks president for help
- Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over virus
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
- Trump says 'there will be an orderly transition' after Congress concludes electoral vote count certifying Biden victory
- Iowa-Minnesota rematch looms; Dickinson shining for Michigan
- British man in Taiwan critically ill with mutant UK Covid strain
- Taiwan’s Cathay United Bank opens branch in Myanmar
- After Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, Congress certifies Biden win
- Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
- Taiwan's TutorABC allegedly controlled by Chinese investor
- 1B Justin Smoak signs with Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants
- Pro-Brexit lobby group Leave.eu joins the EU
- Hong Kongers call US violence a setback for democracy
- Taiwan, US successfully conclude political-military dialogue
- Lebanon begins new lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases
- Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
- Taiwan clinic wins International Hospital Federation award
- Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
- The Latest: Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo area
- 1st foreigner arrested under HK national security law released on bail
- Taiwan coffee shop owner returns trash to litterbug by mail
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan F-16 eclipses moon
- 2 convicted of defamation in blow to China's #MeToo movement
- Iraq court issues arrest warrant against Trump for murder
- Stocks climb, bonds fall after Democrats win Senate
- World reaction to the storming of the US Capitol
- Biden to introduce Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
- Wolves recalls striker Patrick Cutrone from Fiorentina
- Taiwan’s coins for Year of Ox can be ordered online
- Taiwan Army continues Lienyung exercise
- Ethiopian army official confirms Eritrean troops in Tigray
- Snow falls on Mount Taiping in northeast Taiwan
- South Africa says it will import 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate its health workers.
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Israeli army: Paralyzed Palestinian shot in self-defense
- South Africa buys 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Rights group: Tripoli should probe town's missing people
- Rare snowfall hits Spain due to Storm Filomena
- Kenin opens season with win over Yang at Abu Dhabi Open
- Taiwan puts health before wealth in COVID battle
- Indonesia to release radical cleric linked to Bali bombings
- Man facing hate crime in Wisconsin crash found incompetent
- Karim Benzema to stand trial in 'sex tape' case
- Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foil possible attacks
- Review: 'Herself,' a spirited drama of abuse and resilience
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Walgreens tops fiscal 1Q forecasts as it fights pandemic hit
- Review: Khashoggi doc 'The Dissident' is essential viewing
- US trade deficit rises to $68.1 billion in November, reflecting a surge in imports
- Australian agency reviewing data on Vatican money transfers
- The Latest: Mulvaney says he's quitting after Capitol riot
- US unemployment claims slip to still-high 787,000
- US trade deficit jumps to $68.1 billion in November
- Dutch prosecutors won't investigate scandal-hit tax office
- English FA concluded Cavani not racist while banning striker
- Japan PM Suga announces state of emergency for Tokyo area until Feb. 7
- Pakistan court adjourns, no ruling on freeing Pearl's killer
- Kenya says 1st AstraZeneca vaccine doses to come next month
- Misbah says criticism of Pakistan valid after series defeat
- Soldiers burst into Ghana's parliament ahead of swearing-in
- Southampton's FA Cup game called off because of virus
- Brazilian women head to Argentina to avoid abortion ban
- Deadly Norwegian landslide will cost at least $107 million.
- Late night hosts react with shock, anger to Capitol attack
- Diego Alonso out as coach of Inter Miami after one season
- Infortrend's Scale-Out NAS Paves the Way for Office Shared Storage Environment
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- Lawyer: New Kansas lawmaker reaches deal to end court order
- Retail's online future grows brighter after pandemic bump
- US services sector grows for seventh straight month
- The Latest: Cleveland Browns facility still closed
- Pakistan's military tests guided multi-launch rocket system
- Stunned EU leaders yearn for Biden presidency -- ASAP
- Houston Texans hire Patriots exec Caserio as general manager
- Activists: Fire on truck at Syria-Jordan border crossing
- France seeks strategy change to reduce troops in West Africa
- Bills host ex-AFC East rival Colts for 1st time in playoffs
- Tennis pro Yastremska provisionally suspended for doping
- Messi finds playmaking partner in 18-year-old Pedri
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Falcons interview Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady
- Identical twins aren't perfect clones, research shows
- Facebook extends ban on Trump's use of Facebook account through inauguration, saying risk of his posts is 'too great'
- In first public comment, Capitol Police chief says siege of US Capitol by Trump mob was ‘criminal riotous behavior’
- Peterhansel increases lead on hazardous Dakar 5th stage
- UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast
- Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison
- Diggs, Beasley's status uncertain for Bills playoff opener
- Police in Uganda have confronted popular opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine during an online press conference.
- Ugandan police confront Bobi Wine during online briefing
- New Mercedes screen to stretch nearly full width of car
- Maine salmon product company denies claims in lawsuit
- Titans revive rivalry with Ravens in AFC wild-card game
- Tasmania fears losing 'Bundesliga chokers' badge to Schalke
- Top Senate Dem Schumer calls on Cabinet to remove Trump from office, says he shouldn't be president 'one day' longer
- Rejuvenated Paqueta the driving force in Lyon's title charge
- McKenzie transfers from Philadelphia to Belgium’s Genk
- Priefer subbing as Browns head coach in playoffs vs Steelers
- Minus coach, Browns end long playoff drought in Pittsburgh
- Malaysia Airlines' debt restructuring nears completion - parent company
- Chiesa and other youngsters making their marks at Juventus
- Iowa governor, aides appear in PR video for no-bid vendor
- Teenage winger Amad Diallo completes move to Man United
- ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Familiar faces as Seahawks host Rams to open NFC playoffs
- After years of work, Abrams takes victory lap in Georgia
- South Korean court orders Japan to pay damages to 'comfort women'
- US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
- Parma rehires D'Aversa as coach after firing Liverani
- Order to turn off bodycams part of Andre Hill investigation
- Brazilian study says Sinovac COVID-19 jab 78% effective
- Revamped Detroit plant to start making new Jeep by March 31
- Cleveland Indians trade All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, pitcher Carlos Carrasco to New York Mets
- Indians trade star SS Lindor, Carrasco to Mets
- Chiefs enter playoffs favored for rare Super Bowl repeat
- Woman shot at Capitol was Air Force veteran who backed Trump
- WHO blames spiked Italy report on error, "overlooked" rule
- EXPLAINER: Transfer of power under 25th Amendment
- Alabama's Smith, Ohio State's Fields lead all-bowl team
- Brady vs. Young showdown highlights Buccaneers at Washington
- Race double standard clear in rioters’ Capitol insurrection
- Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigning, says she 'cannot set aside' pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol
- Australia swelters through 4th-hottest year in 2020
- Tom Brady's 11-5 Bucs at Alex Smith's 7-9 Washington in NFC
- Biden slams pro-Trump mob as 'domestic terrorists' one day after violent siege on U.S. Capitol
- France speeds up jabs for elderly, spaces doses by 6 weeks
- AP source: Biden to pick Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo as Commerce secretary, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to lead Labor Dept
- Pelosi: If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment
- Discussions swirl on Trump's removal after chaos at Capitol
- Didn't get your relief payment yet? You aren't alone
- Ex-NYPD sergeant charged with fraud in 9/11 collection scam
- Biden picks Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary
- Pelosi to seek resignation of Capitol police chief, announces resignation of other key security figure
- Biden blames Trump for violence at Capitol that's shaken US
- Biden picks Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo as commerce secretary
- Biden picks Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary
- Rafael Payare to head Montreal Symphony starting in 2022-23
- Ukraine: Few masks for Christmas, despite virus pressure
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions
- Jets interview former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis for vacancy
- VIRUS TODAY: Record US deaths come on day of Capitol attack
- Panthers have now interviewed 11 candidates for GM opening
- Timeline: After years of slow steps, Facebook muzzles Trump
- No. 9 UCLA postpones Friday's game vs. Colorado
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- More demand Illinois congresswoman who cited Hitler resign
- Seller of gun used in 2019 Texas mass shooting gets 2 years
- London's field hospital to be used amid acute COVID pressure
- Trump honors golfing greats with award in private ceremony
- Missouri woman believed to be last Civil War widow dies
- Sporting KC re-signs veteran midfielder Roger Espinoza
- Changing on the fly: College hockey teams do it on, off ice
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Top recruit Nimari Burnett leaving Texas Tech after 12 games
- Canadiens approved for home games during pandemic
- Red Sox's Smith excited to be MLB's 1st Black female coach
- US attorney for DC says ‘all options are on the table’ for charging rioters at Capitol, including sedition
- Calgary eyes freestyle, snowboard worlds but needs health OK
- PBS' 'All Creatures Great and Small' aims to be timely tonic
- Plug Power, DXC rise; Bed Bath & Beyond, Acuity Brands fall
- 'What else could I do?' NJ Rep. Kim helps clean up Capitol
- Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle charge over plane
- Ravens believe they're ready for Round 3 vs. Henry, Titans
- Several state lawmakers joined, observed US Capitol turmoil
- Russian hacker gets 12 years in massive data theft scheme
- Bills face Reich-coached Colts in 1st home playoff since '96
- Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
- North Korea: Kim Jong Un vows to improve international ties
- Brazil passes 200,000 deaths from the pandemic, the second highest total around the globe
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Rodgers feeling strong as surging Packers head into playoffs
- 49ers pioneering assistant Katie Sowers won't return in 2021
- Graham: Trump's actions were 'problem' in Capitol violence
- Brazil enjoys fun in the sun as COVID-19 deaths top 200,000
- Head of Capitol Police union calls for chief to resign, says riot showed 'failure of leadership at the very top'
- Defenseman Sami Vatanen re-signs with New Jersey Devils
- Bitcoin crosses $40K mark, doubling in less than a month
- Deal reached on project to protect lakes from invasive fish
- Sugano fails to sign with major league team by deadline
- Activists in Kenosha move carefully after US Capitol chaos
- Tommy Paul, right at home, wins opener at Delray Beach
- Neil Sheehan, Pentagon Papers reporter, Vietnam author, dies
- Top cornerbacks will play crucial role in championship game
- Yankees get OF Greg Allen from Padres for lefty James Reeves
- The day my 'second home,' the Capitol, was overtaken by mob
- EXPLAINER: Breaking down the uncertainty after Capitol siege
- Business Highlights
- Black leaders cheer Georgia success, push for more progress
- AP source: Capitol Police chief to resign next week in wake of violent riot at Capitol
- Climate change: 2020 ties 2016 as hottest year on record
- GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler concedes defeat to Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia runoff
- Court rules 'Innocent Man' defendant to remain imprisoned
- Short-handed Browns face tough, familiar task in Pittsburgh
- Round 3: Seahawks host division rival Rams to open playoffs
- No immediate ruling in request to delay trial in Floyd case
- Ryne Stanek, Astros agree to $1.1 million, 1-year contract
- GOP's Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia runoff
- Judge blocks strike over railroad's virus safety precautions
- Garland not the first judge to answer president's call
- Mob at U.S. Capitol encouraged by online conspiracy theories
- Even with empty stadiums, NFL still a ratings monster
- NTSB seeks flight instructor monitoring after deadly crash
- MATCHDAY: Bayern plays Gladbach; Liverpool cup game in doubt
- Seattle Times managing editor named new Oklahoman editor
- Copa Sudamericana semifinal postponed due to COVID-19 risks
- Australia-India cricket match in Brisbane in further doubt
- Is Frontex involved in illegal 'pushbacks' in the Balkans?
- Trump condemns supporters who rioted at Capitol, concedes to Biden in new video
- Firebrand cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, who inspired Bali bombers and funded militant training, freed from Indonesian prison
- Wright leads Colorado to 79-72 win over No. 17 Oregon
- Indonesian cleric who inspired extremists freed from prison
- After riot, fears grow about Trump's final days in office
- Owusu leads No. 12 Maryland past No. 23 Michigan State 93-87
- Law firm seeks support in call for President Trump's ouster
- Kim vows to improve ties with outside world at party meeting
- Auburn's Harsin hires Mike Bobo, Derek Mason as coordinators
- US top federal prosecutor: Sedition charge possible for pro-Trump rioters
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Lawyer: Woman who confronted Black teen 'emotionally unwell'
- Publisher drops book by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley
- Rams not naming starting QB for playoff showdown in Seattle
- COVID vaccine: EU orders 300 million more BioNTech-Pfizer doses
- Mexico leader condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Trump
- No. 19 Indiana women beat Penn State behind Holmes, Patberg
- Carter leads No. 14 Mississippi State women past Gators
- Chinese Super League set to lose some of its overseas luster
- 'Great damage': Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley
- SunMirror AG Plans CHF 70 Million Raise to Fuel Growth
- Hillmon scores 35, No. 15 Michigan women eke past Nebraska
- Conservative media decry Capitol riot, but grievances remain
- Kiss carries Bryant past Central Connecticut 93-68
- Hawkins carries St Francis (BKN) past Mount St Mary's 70-55
- Australia 249-5 at lunch, day 2 of 3rd test against India
- Chinese early warning aircraft intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Inside Europe 08.01.2021
- Davis, Burrell score 26, Lady Vols beat No. 13 Arkansas
- Walters lifts Northeastern over Hofstra 81-78 in OT
- Jollibee Foods Corporation Recognized with Two Global Employer Excellence Awards
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns after Capitol insurrection, says Trump 'rhetoric' was 'inflection point'
- Smith adds Maxwell Award to collection of postseason honors
- Garza scores 24 to help No. 5 Iowa coast past Maryland 89-67
- Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
- Knicks re-sign Taj Gibson, reuniting veteran with Thibodeau
- No. 16 Ohio State women beat Illinois 78-55
- US promises to continue search for crew on missing Taiwan fishing boat
- Muszynski scores 26 to lead Belmont past SE Missouri 77-66
- Davenport lifts Cincinnati past SMU 76-69
- Hunt, Jr. lifts Morehead St. past Tennessee Tech 57-54
- Indonesia clerics declare China COVID vaccine 'halal'
- Flowers lifts LIU-Brooklyn past St. Francis (Pa.) 78-75
- Texas Rio Grande Valley tops St. Mary's (TX) 96-67
- Taiwan president congratulates Biden after US Congress ratifies victory
- No. 8 Wisconsin outlasts Indiana 80-73 in double overtime
- Garza, No. 5 Iowa rally early, roll past Maryland
- Asia Today: Australian city on lockdown over UK variant case
- Thomas, English share lead on idyllic start to new year
- Elite Personal Training Studio HK adapted to COVID-19 to enable everyone to work out in the comfort of their own home
- Nets, without Irving and Durant, beat NBA-leading 76ers
- US ambassador to UN will visit Taiwan next week
- EU allows extra doses from BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine vial
- Evans, No. 2 Louisville women survive test at Virginia Tech
- Kispert's 23 points lead No. 1 Gonzaga past rival BYU 86-69
- Drummond's double-double leads Cavs past Grizzlies 94-90
- Cool scores 20 to lift Idaho St. over N. Arizona 73-69
- Enjoy Half Price Hot Americanos from 7Café every Monday!
- King leads E. Kentucky past Jacksonville St. 69-66 in OT
- Head of Chinese bank behind foreign building spree jailed
- Seoul court orders Japan to compensate 12 Korean sex slaves
- China seals off two cities following COVID outbreaks
- Cockburn leads No. 12 Illinois past Northwestern 81-56
- Stevens scores 25 to lift Colorado St. past UNLV 74-71
- Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
- Jones, Moody lift S. Utah past Idaho 85-80
- Fitzgerald Jr. carries Tennessee St. over UT-Martin 74-62
- White, Mobley lead USC past Arizona 87-73
- Jeremy Lin to sign deal with Warriors G league team
- Ryuny leads San Francisco over Portland 88-64
- Williams triple-double leads Stanford past Washington 91-75
- Johnson lifts E. Illinois over Murray St. 74-68
- Today in History
- CIFI’s contracted sales grew significantly by 36% YoY to record high of RMB30.98 billion in December 2020
- Brazil's pandemic deaths top 200,000 amid a return to fun
- Hiring likely weakened in December amid resurgent virus
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- 22 hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning at Tainan swimming pool
- Bishop lifts Montana St. past Northern Colorado 79-67
- ICYMI: Stories to put a smile on your face
- Biden blames Trump for violence at Capitol that's shaken US
- Senior IOC member says he's not sure Tokyo Games will happen
- Arizona hires Michigan's Don Brown to lead defense
- Evans lifts No. Louisville past Virginia Tech
- New study suggests Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine protects against a mutation in variants that erupted in Britain, South Africa
- Bonton scores 21, Washington State beats California 71-60
- Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant
- Lillard scores 39 as Blazers rout Timberwolves 135-117
- Bali bombings: Is the suspected mastermind still a threat?
- They love LA: Spurs snap Lakers 4-game winning streak
- Mitchell scores 20 to lift San Diego St. over Nevada 65-60
- Japan starts 1st day under emergency steps to curb virus
- UK comedy 'Blithe Spirit' makes a lovely landing in Taiwan
- Hong Kong arrests: Are China's intimidation tactics working?
- China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
- Woman dies in suspected New Zealand shark attack
- Doncic nets 38 in near triple-double, Mavs top Nuggets in OT
- Riley scores 22, UCLA beats short-handed Arizona St. in OT
- Taiwan needs to double down on diplomacy
- Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
- Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inaugural
- Stay or go? After Trump-fueled riot, aides debate early exit
- Trump finally faces reality — amid talk of early ouster
- Taiwan reports 1st coronavirus case imported from Nigeria
- Hurt feelings, anger linger after Pence, Trump clash
- Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
- Spurs stop Lakers' 4-game streak, win 2nd straight in LA
- Asian shares climb on Wall Street rally, stimulus hopes
- Analysis: Wentz, Elliott provide little bang for buck
- Japan still allowing business visitors from Taiwan despite COVID emergency
- Biggest Czech crematorium overwhelmed by pandemic deaths
- Seychelles to start vaccinations with Chinese-made Sinopharm
- Police officer's death intensifies Capitol siege questions
- A new year at Kapalua, the pursuit never ends for DeChambeau
- The Latest: China city offers cash for tip on test evaders
- James on this week's unrest: "We live in two Americas"
- Reich remains focused on game with return to Buffalo looming
- Outdoor hockey traditions under shadow of climate change
- Data shows 2020 was Europe's warmest year on record
- Taiwanese-American congresswoman hid during assault on Capitol
- More coronavirus relief on the way for small businesses
- Taiwan-born Elaine Chao quits Trump's Cabinet over Capitol riot
- Close to Home: NHL's East Division has unfriendly neighbors
- Weeeeee, the North: All-Canadian division stacked with stars
- Big weekend for longtime safety Will Allen's former teams
- Taiwan sees first ever negative population growth
- Ajax signs striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham
- UN fears 'massive' COVID transmission in Ethiopia's Tigray
- COVID-19 vaccination: France aims to make up for lost time
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- France's hopes lift as US freezes tariffs over tech tax
- Taiwan cracks down on post-quarantine dining ahead of Lunar New Year
- Pakistan jails militant linked to Mumbai attacks over terrorism financing
- Cisco Appoints New President and Chairman for Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China
- Iran's top leader bans corona vaccines from US, Britain
- Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS
- Taiwan heralds visit by US ambassador to UN as China fumes
- Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship to be awarded for 2nd time
- Titans to honor officers who responded to Christmas bombing
- Chinese Embassy calls Uyghur women 'baby-making machines'
- Courier Journal stopping Louisville presses permanently
- Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
- EU doubles COVID-19 vaccines order with Pfizer-BioNTech
- Indonesia's top Islamic body gives religious approval to China’s Sinovac vaccine, paving the way for its distribution
- Swedish prime minister defends Christmas shopping mall trip
- Kenin into Abu Dhabi round 3 after Flipkens injures ankle
- PM says Greece will ramp up speed of COVID-19 vaccinations
- UAE cycling team of Tour champ Pogačar gets COVID-19 vaccine
- Taiwan urged to do more for Hong Kong after 'Blitzkrieg' against democrats
- Indonesia's top Islamic body OKs China's Sinovac vaccine
- Villa-Liverpool cup game to go ahead despite virus outbreak
- Pakistani court sentences militant leader to 5 years in jail
- China study says Wuhan COVID infections 3 times higher than official figure
- ChipMOS REPORTS 20.1% YoY INCREASE IN DECEMBER 2020 REVENUE; 13.3% YoY INCREASE IN 4Q20 REVENUE; 13.1% YoY INCREASE IN FY20 REVENUE
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/11/2021
- Effort in Arkansas to enact hate crimes law in jeopardy
- 5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane
- Israel postpones Netanyahu's trial amid virus lockdown
- World Cup leader Pinturault fastest in 1st giant slalom run
- European regulator approves drawing six doses from each vial of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, boosting available shots by 20%
- Easing dispute, UAE announces reopening of borders to Qatar
- 18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Amnesty critical of FIFA leader starring in Saudi PR video
- U.K. regulators authorize use of Moderna vaccine, the third COVID-19 vaccine to be licensed for use in the country
- UK regulators approve use of 3rd vaccine against coronavirus
- WHO: Amid short supplies, vaccine doses can be 6 weeks apart
- FIFA to trial concussion subs at next month's Club World Cup
- UK watchdog investigates Google's ad data revamp proposals
- Taiwan accuses Hong Kong firm of illegal COVID mask production
- Giant sinkhole consumes cars in Naples hospital parking lot
- Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
- Migrant entries into EU drop to lowest levels since 2013
- Man City owner buys oldest surviving FA Cup trophy
- Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists
- No progress in talks between farmers, Indian government
- Singapore PM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested
- Catholic diocese releases names of credibly accused priests
- NFL awards 13 new grants under Inspire Change initiative
- SPHL Glance
- UFC fighter accused of stabbing his 2 sisters in Florida
- Daughter of slain Sri Lankan journalist files UN complaint
- Ukraine imposes virus lockdown that many say came too late
- The Latest: House Dems mulling fast-track Trump impeachment
- 9 killed in attack on wake in Mexico's Guanajuato state
- Bosnia moves migrants into heated tents after snowstorm
- Storm ‘Filomena’ blankets most of Spain with snow
- House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- Auriemma has better perspective as he approaches Summitt
- Migrant entries to EU drop to lowest levels since 2013 due to COVID
- US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy
- Dominion sues Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for defamation
- Burundi closes borders again as COVID-19 cases on the rise
- Amsterdam weighs ban on 'coffee shop' tourism
- Zimbabwe police arrested prominent journalist Chin’ono
- Cyprus to return to lockdown conditions to stem virus spread
- Vaccine rollout hits snag as health workers balk at shots
- The Latest: Browns facility closed; team awaits test results
- Q&A: Javicia Leslie takes on Batwoman role to empower others
- President Donald Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20
- Congo releases man convicted of role in Kabila assassination
- Bucs and Browns reach territory Tom Brady visits annually
- Asian stocks soar to record highs on global recovery hopes
- Roku buys library of the short-lived streaming service Quibi
- Britain records 1,325 new coronavirus deaths, highest since start of pandemic.
- David-Goliath: Rivera eyes 2nd W with sub-.500 playoff team
- North Korea's Kim calls US 'biggest enemy,' threatens to expand nuclear arsenal
- Olympic silver medalist Manyonga suspended in doping case
- Migrants in burnt Bosnia camp wait for new tents in blizzard
- Plenty of overhead in this market: Betting on drone races
- Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines, ending Trump practice of holding back shots for second dose
- Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines
- The Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, who guided Los Angeles to two World Series championships, has died.
- New campaign, and logo, for GM in a bid to electrify image
- Pelosi asks top general about precautions to prevent Trump from taking military actions, including nuclear strikes
- Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce unanimous AP All-Pro Team choices
- Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93
- 2020 NFL All-Pro Team Voting
- Companies say post-Brexit rules are clogging up UK-EU trade
- Trudeau says Trump incited a violent assault on democracy
- AP interview: Libyan minister hopes for support from Biden
- 2020 NFL All-Pro Team Roster
- Fed transcripts show doubts about need for 2015 rate hike
- ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results
- Peterhansel goes into Dakar Rally rest day with 6min lead
- Teachers help students grapple with violence at US Capitol
- Liberty University sues governor over financial aid changes
- US safety agency rejects petition to recall Tesla vehicles
- US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes
- Capitol mob recalls attack on U.S. Rep. Giffords decade ago
- Pro-democracy activists heartened by US system's resilience
- AP Source: Pelosi tells Dems that top military official assured her steps are in place to prevent Trump nuclear launch
- New round of Afghan-Taliban peace talks off to a slow start
- Deutsche Bank to pay $100 million to avoid prosecution in alleged foreign bribery scheme
- United joins rivals in dropping emotional-support animals
- Berlin backtracks on plan to reopen schools after protests
- Virus concerns hit Dallas, Columbus as NHL season looms
- Deutsche Bank to pay $100 million to avoid bribery charge
- FA Cup trip to unknown at 8th-tier club for Mourinho, Spurs
- WHO: Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Illinois GOP congresswoman apologizes for quoting Hitler
- Back to the bubble: G League season will be played at Disney
- Devils announce goalie Crawford taking a leave of absence
- White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison
- Jets latest team to interview 49ers' Saleh for coaching job
- State lawmaker charged after entering Capitol with rioters
- Haley: Trump was 'badly wrong' in stoking crowd before riot
- Golden Gate Fields to open after COVID-19 outbreak
- Colorado officers won’t be charged for detaining Black girls
- US sanctions prominent Iraqi politician over rights abuses
- Browns finally practicing for playoffs after COVID-19 delays
- VIRUS TODAY: Pfizer says vaccine can work against variants
- Reaction to the death of Tommy Lasorda
- Lebanon's Hezbollah blasts US democracy over Capitol riot
- Can Trump be charged with inciting a riot? Legal bar is high
- St. Louis prosecutor's appeal in McCloskey case turned away
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Opera and theater's Prototype Festival pushed mostly online
- US consumer borrowing advanced 4.4% in November with gains in auto and student loans
- David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in one of two Georgia runoffs that will give control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats
- GOP's David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Georgia runoff
- College football 2021: NCAA reforms and pandemic recovery
- Army secretary tells AP military considering allowing National Guard to carry firearms in DC ahead of inauguration
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Miami coroner reviewing doctor's death 2 weeks after vaccine
- Army head says Nat. Guard may be allowed to carry guns in DC
- Simms scores 32 to carry Milwaukee past IUPUI 94-70
- Biden doesn't take position on Trump's possible impeachment
- Days of heavy rain cause flooding in western Albania
- Avs, Knights, Blues make realigned West tall at the top
- US consumer credit up 4.4% in November, best in 5 months
- Tennessee is 1st to be approved for Medicaid block grant
- 1 apparently dead in police shooting near Minneapolis
- Semiconductor shortage forces automobile production cuts
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Cam can; Versatile Steelers DB Sutton ready for playoff test
- PBS' 'Masterpiece' marks 50th year with challenges ahead
- Avenatti's trial over Stormy Daniels book funds set for 2022
- Trump joins a select few in skipping Biden's inauguration
- Sarepta, Newmont fall; WD-40, New Relic rise
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Stanley Cup finalists land in NHL's altered Central Division
- Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley after siege
- Left-hander Tarpley claimed by Mets off waivers from Marlins
- Veteran Quiroz earns 2nd career ATP Tour win at Delray Beach
- Bayern Munich squanders 2-goal lead to lose to Gladbach 3-2
- Almost home: No. 1 Stanford women top No. 11 Oregon 70-63
- Liverpool survives scare by Villa's kids to win in FA Cup
- Rapper DaBaby arrested on Beverly Hills weapons allegation
- Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski tells Alaska newspaper Trump should resign, saying, 'I want him out'
- Indonesia frees radical cleric linked to Bali bombings that killed 202
- Column: Baseball a better game because Lasorda was in it
- BC-US--Index, US
- FBI arrests Arkansas man from photo inside Pelosi's office
- Business Highlights
- Pitcher Jhoulys Chacín gets minor league deal with Yankees
- Michael Apted, director of ‘Up’ doc series, dies at 79
- Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after 1 season
- German Summaries
- German Results
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal in response to what he calls US hostility.
- How major stock indexes fared Friday
- Michigan decides to stick with Jim Harbaugh with 5-year deal
- NFL increasing inventory for ad sales during playoff games
- N Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Gerard Moreno leads Villarreal to 4-0 rout at Celta Vigo
- Prolific offenses in title game powered by tough O-lines
- India: 10 newborn babies killed in hospital blaze
- Stanford's Catarina Macario decides to go pro
- 'He's on his own': Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump
- Missouri lake where 17 drowned could get new duck boat tours
- Pressure mounts on social platforms to ban Trump for good
- Murkowski becomes 1st GOP senator to say Trump should resign
- Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside
- Twitter permanently suspends Trump from its platform, citing 'risk of further incitement of violence'
- Celtics' Walker cleared to practice following knee procedure
- Kiss carries Bryant over Central Connecticut 76-64
- Notre Dame hires Cincy's Freeman as defensive coordinator
- Journalists recount harrowing attacks amid Capitol riot
- Videos show fatal shooting during rampage at the Capitol
- Rioters fired, face company boycotts after storming Capitol
- Court will hear Koch-linked group’s appeal over disclosure
- Caserio introduced as Texans GM amid Watson trade rumors
- US intel community expands with Space Force unit
- MATCHDAY: Man U looks to bounce back in FA Cup
- Mexican farmers find rare female statue in citrus grove
- Sentimental video tribute opens Trebek's final "Jeopardy!"
- Thomas scores 22 to lift Sacred Heart over Merrimack 68-62
- Penn carries LIU-Brooklyn over St. Francis (Pa.) 71-58
- Ogemuno-Johnson scores 19 to carry Rider over Niagara 76-70
- 3 charged in California with aiding deadly Sri Lanka attacks
- Hawkins carries St. Francis (NY) over Mount St. Mary's 67-55
- Vignettes from life of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda
- EXPLAINER: How Trump could be impeached again, but faster
- US judge blocks Trump administration’s most sweeping set of asylum restrictions that were set to take effect Monday
- US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules
- Penn State replaces offensive coordinator after one season
- Lawyers: Woman on US death row not competent for execution
- Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account, cites "incitement of violence" risk
- Saints rule out Hendrickson, Easton vs. Bears
- India 180-4 on day 3 of 3rd test vs Australia, trail by 158
- Pinkney lifts Quinnipiac past Manhattan 84-79 in 2OT
- Preston carries Liberty past Kennesaw State 69-63
- Jefferson carries Green Bay past Oakland 84-81 in OT
- Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air plane missing shortly after takeoff
- Jones carries Coastal Carolina past South Alabama 78-65
- Jackson, Rollins carry Toledo over Ohio 95-78
- Bell leads North Texas over UTSA 77-70
- Davis scores 15 to carry FIU past Middle Tennessee 68-55
- Green scores 16 to lift Old Dominion past FAU 71-67
- Almonacy lifts Appalachian State past Georgia Southern 66-63
- Benjamin leads UAB over Southern Miss 72-60
- Taiwan HSR tickets for Lunar New Year to go on sale Monday
- Pistons rally from 23 down, beat Suns 110-105 in OT
- Johnson scores 20 to lift Lipscomb past Bellarmine 77-72
- Williams-led Purdue rallies to beat No. 23 Michigan St 55-54
- Thunder start slow, end Knicks' 3-game win streak 101-89
- Taiwan shares close at new high; TSMC also hits new high
- Bohannon leads Youngstown St. past Wright St. 74-72
- Fire in western Indian hospital kills 10 infants, 7 rescued
- Chicago police union head apologizes for defending mob
- Wood scores 22 to lead Rockets to 132-90 rout of Orlando
- Tatum has 32 to help Celtics hold off Beal, Wizards 116-107
- James lifts Jacksonville over North Florida 66-65
- English having a whale of time and leads by 1 at Kapalua
- Wells lifts Texas-Arlington past Louisiana-Monroe 77-64
- Defense shines as Cleveland St. beats N. Kentucky 58-44
- An farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
- Last-minute layup lifts W. Kentucky over Louisiana Tech
- Bush family's Texas home eyed for national park designation
- Jean-Marie leads Hawaii over UC Riverside 88-83
- Record 3-point night helps Jazz win 131-118 at Milwaukee
- Brooks leads Grizzlies to 1st home victory 115-110 over Nets
- Hayward's 26 points pace Hornets past Pelicans, 118-110
- Perry scores 29 to carry Stetson over North Alabama 86-77
- Taiwan's Peking opera stars bring back adaptation of 'Medea'
- Louisiana downs UALR 66-64 despite light malfunction at end
- Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
- Stephen F. Austin defeats Midwestern State 87-71
- Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne past UIC 96-89 in OT
- Jerami Grant helps Pistons rally to beat Suns in OT
- Williams, Bieniemy carry UTEP over Rice 101-89
- Kigab scores 25 to lead Boise St. past Air Force 80-69
- Asia Today: China asks residents in 2 cities to stay home
- Umude carries South Dakota over UM Kansas City 66-64
- Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon over Tarleton State 75-72
- Storm Filomena blankets Spain with snow and wreaks havoc
- Kreuser carries North Dakota St. over Omaha 71-69
- Wilson lifts S. Dakota St. over W. Illinois 83-77
- Robinson carries Fresno St. over San Jose St. 79-64
- Today in History
- Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work
- Rebraca lifts North Dakota past Oral Roberts 72-71
- Blue Jays sign RHP A.J. Cole to minor league deal
- Crutcher's 29 points sends Dayton past Davidson in OT
- Long Beach St. tops Cal St.-Fullerton 82-80
- Bean carries Utah St. over New Mexico 82-46
- LeBron gets 28, Lakers hold off Bulls 117-115 without Davis
- Raptors set franchise scoring record, win 144-123 over Kings
- Curry scores 38 as Warriors rally past Clippers, 115-105
- Family: Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
- No surprise: Trump left many clues he wouldn't go quietly
- The Latest: China says COVID shots will be free in country
- Maui Musings: Finding the right schedule in a long year
- Biden calls Trump 'unfit' but doesn't endorse impeachment
- Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now
- A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
- Taiwan reports three COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines
- French vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
- Deadly siege focuses attention on Capitol Police
- Videos show fatal shooting during rampage at the Capitol
- Pelosi's talk of limits on Trump nuke power raises old worry
- 'He's on his own': Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump
- UK to vaccinate out of pandemic by looking to local GPs
- Virus collides with politics as German election year starts
- Taiwan tours popular among Japanese high school students
- NTU to set up Taiwan's first international athletics program
- Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- BC-GLF--Tournament of Champions Scores
- CECC refutes comparisons of Taiwan quarantine centers to prison cells
- Germany wants US, EU to forge 'Marshall Plan for democracy'
- Journalist Zhang Jialong jailed for 'disturbing the peace' in China
- Taiwan records smallest number of marriages in over 10 years
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Lalashan blanketed by winter snow
- Blizzard covers Spain in white, brings Madrid to standstill
- Snowstorm forces postponement of Atlético vs Bilbao
- UK trade problems to 'get worse' before they improve
- 'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100
- American skier Tommy Ford airlifted from course after crash
- China calls on India to 'promptly' return captured soldier
- Svitolina in Abu Dhabi round 3, Pliskova loses to qualifier
- 3 killed by avalanche at Siberian ski resort
- India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border
- Indonesian officials say Sriwijaya Air jet loses contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Jakarta
- Indonesian airliner loses contact on domestic flight
- Albania rescues 50 Syrian migrants heading for Italy by boat
- Meillard leads World Cup giant slalom marred by Ford crash
- Iran holds naval parade in the Persian Gulf
- Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Pakistan: Power outage plunges country into darkness
- Maine marijuana shops report brisk business despite pandemic
- Cohen seeks to dismantle Trump legacy, one podcast at a time
- Chinese anti-submarine plane enters Taiwan's ADIZ
- Sofia Goggia races to dominating win in World Cup downhill
- Hirschi joins Tour de France winner Pogačar at UAE team
- Democratic wins could strengthen Biden's legislative push
- Georgia's GOP governor under fire after US Senate losses
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Report: Hospitals in Ethiopia's Tigray struck by artillery
- 'Brian did his job': Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
- Inspired by Adele, 6th-tier Chorley beats Derby in FA Cup
- US ends restrictions on official contacts with Taiwan
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- The Latest: Duke's Coach K back on sideline for Wake Forest
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
- Once again, job losses fall unequally across the US economy
- Arrested Zimbabwe journalist in prison isolation over COVID
- Top US official gears up for US presence in Western Sahara
- Iličić masterclass inspires Atalanta to 4-1 win at Benevento
- NHL embarks on season that will be like '56 playoff games'
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Under Ryan Day, Ohio State's offense and QBs have taken off
- American teen Hoppe saves Schalke from Bundesliga ignominy
- Mathew Barzal agrees to contract, back on ice with Islanders
- US striker Hoppe scores 3 to end Schalke's winless run
- California is desperate, but volunteer health corps dwindles
- Bills receiver Cole Beasley active for Colts wild-card game
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Loch closes in on another World Cup overall luge title
- US makes World Cup bobsled season debut, Germans win golds
- US motions expand drug claims against Honduras president
- Browns get back 3 players off COVID list to face Steelers
- En-Nesyri nets hat trick for Sevilla to beat Sociedad 3-2
- The Latest: Senator wants 'crime scene' evidence preserved
- Freese, Pines added to US U23 roster; replace Ochoa, Araujo
- Lucky few Bills fans eager to cheer on team from stands
- French rugby clubs told to defer games against British sides
- ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results
- AP source: Former Washington QB Haskins to visit Panthers
- EXPLAINER: Who has been charged in the deadly Capitol riot?
- Devils goalie Corey Crawford retires on eve of NHL season
- Trump pressured Georgia to 'find the fraud' in earlier call
- Pope Francis 'astonished' by mob attack on US Capitol
- Jets interview Panthers OC Joe Brady for head coaching job
- AP source: Schwarber, Nationals agree to 1-year, $10M deal
- Man accused of stealing Pelosi's lectern charged in invasion
- No. 7 Creighton routs St. John's 97-79 without Zegarowski
- Virus, injuries leave 76ers set to play with 7 players
- No. 21 Duke tops Wake Forest 79-68 in Krzyzewski's return
- Golden, Burton lift Richmond past George Mason 77-57
- Walker scores 23 to carry Northeastern past Hofstra 67-56
- WTA Abu Dhabi Open Results
- Lucas, Thomas help Milwaukee complete sweep of IUPUI
- Alabama prevails despite Cooper's 26-point debut for Auburn
- Washington scores 17, Ohio State tops No. 15 Rutgers 79-68
- Russia: 7 die in fire at nursing home in western Siberia
- UConn beats Providence 87-50 as Auriemma reaches milestone
- Wong, Timberlake lead Miami past N.C. State 65-59
- Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown
- Jared Goff active for Rams less than 2 weeks after surgery
- Noel leads UMass-Lowell over Hartford 71-62
- Holder Arsenal into FA Cup 4th round after beating Newcastle
- State lawmaker charged with entering Capitol in riot resigns
- Jones' 3 lifts No. 4 Texas over No. 14 West Virginia 72-70
- Winthrop remains unbeaten with 10th straight victory
- South Florida beats East Carolina 69-63
- Molinar, Stewart help Bulldogs hold off Vanderbilt 84-81
- Brown scores 37 to carry The Citadel past Chattanooga 92-87
- Huff leads No. 22 Virginia past Boston College 61-49
- Phillies add bullpen depth with trade for Giants RHP Coonrod
- Costly foul lifts College of Charleston over Drexel 61-60
- NCAA preparing to delay vote on athlete compensation rules
- Smellie scores career-high 24 in Idaho State's victory
- Hammond scores 21 to lead Monmouth over Marist 80-64
- UMBC wins fifth straight road game
- Davis scores 25 to carry Vermont over Binghamton 76-60
- Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years
- No. 9 Tennessee tops Texas A&M 68-54 behind Santiago Vescov
- Five Eastern Michigan players in double figures in 71-59 win
- Russell leads Rhode Island over VCU 83-68
- Dunn-Martin scores 11 to lift Duquesne over Fordham 48-45
- Carter leads Navy over Lehigh 69-61 for fifth straight win
- ESPN doubles down by expanding MegaCasts to NFL playoffs
- American Christian Harrison upsets Garin at Delray Beach
- Saints activate Kamara, Thomas for playoff game vs. Bears
- William & Mary ends four-game losing streak
- Baxter scores 24 to lift Morgan St. past Norfolk St. 78-74
- NJIT wins home opener, beats Maine 63-54
- Jones scores 30 to carry Southern Utah past Idaho 83-67
- Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win since 1995
- Pompeo voids restrictions on diplomatic contacts with Taiwan
- Green carries Coastal Carolina over South Alabama 83-69
- Control center fire shuts down half Mexico City subway lines
- Denver tops short-handed 76ers hit with virus, injuries
- VIRUS TODAY: California in dire need of more medical workers
- Cal grabs 1st Pac-12 win beating Washington 84-78
- Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
- Rhoden scores 18 to lead Seton Hall past DePaul 76-68
- Givance leads Evansville over Illinois St. 57-48
- Adamu carries Montana St. over N. Colorado 76-74 in OT
- Alabama AG seeks review of GOP group involvement in rally
- Daughter tops dad as Holy Cross defeats Army 80-46
- Smith out, Heinicke starts for Washington vs. Tampa Bay
- Sasser scores 28, No. 11 Houston beats Tulane 71-50
- Caldwell scores 20 to lift Army over Holy Cross 83-68
- Holden carries Wright St. over Youngstown St. 93-55
- Depay shines as Lyon rallies to draw and stay ahead of PSG
- Wizards' Russell Westbrook out with quad injury
- Moody, Davis lead hot-shooting Arkansas past Georgia 99-69
- Alley carries Northwest Nazarene past Portland St. 75-72
- Mosley leads Missouri State past Valparaiso 81-68
- Minneapolis officer reprimanded for speaking to press
- Warren scores 32 to lift Hampton past UNC-Asheville 73-71
- Edwards, McClung lead No. 18 Texas Tech over Iowa St 91-64
- Sullivan leads Lamar past Houston Baptist 71-65
- Pickett, Stormo lead Siena past Fairfield 74-58
- Butler scores 28, No. 2 Baylor 11-0 after 67-49 win at TCU
- Nuga scores 26 to carry Kent St. over W. Michigan 80-54
- Morehead State hangs on to beat Jacksonville State 56-55
- Polley scores 19 to lead UConn over Butler 72-60
- Jackson scores 31 to lift UTSA over North Texas 77-69
- Stewart helps carry Manhattan past Quinnipiac 45-42
- Gregory leads Appalachian St. over Georgia Southern 77-71
- McCrory scores 15 to lift UMass over La Salle 83-67
- MATCHDAY: Tottenham plays 8th-tier Marine in FA Cup mismatch
- Stevens scores 22 to carry Colorado St. over UNLV 83-80
- Jenn Wirth has 21, No. 21 Gonzaga women sink Pilots 75-43
- Stephens scores 18 to carry Lafayette over Bucknell 83-60
- McCormack scores 17 as No. 6 Kansas edges Oklahoma, 63-59
- Nwandu scores 21 to lead Niagara over Rider 66-55
- Sims scores 15 to lift Middle Tennessee past FIU 67-56
- New Zealand central bank hit by cyber attack
- Scott-Grayson helps carry UAB past Southern Miss 62-58
- Red Wings claim D Christian Djoos off waivers from Ducks
- Gregg lifts Northwestern St. past McNeese St. 78-75
- Da Silva, Stanford pull away from Cougars for 75-60 win
- Mballa leads Buffalo over Ball State 86-69
- Colts' comeback bid falls short in 27-24 loss to Bills
- Texas-Arlington ekes past Louisiana-Monroe 75-74 on steal
- Brooks' return ignites Kentucky in 76-58 win over Florida
- Top Republican says Trump committed 'impeachable offenses'
- Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall
- Murphy scores 18, Godwin stars in Wofford's win
- Turner carries Bowling Green past Central Michigan 93-65
- Five in double figures for Montana in win over Whitworth
- Ali carries Radford over Charleston Southern 79-64
- Gondrezick scores 24; West Virginia women rout No. 17 Texas
- Davis scores 25 points in Green Bay's 87-78 win over Oakland
- Rams get better of division rivals, toppling Seahawks 30-20
- Oklahoma State makes last 13 shots, beats Kansas State 70-54
- Celtics would be without Tatum, Brown for coronavirus rules
- Taylor's late 3 carries Austin Peay past E. Illinois 74-71
- Refugees stuck in hopeless situation at EU border in Bosnia
- Purdue Fort Wayne cruises against UIC 88-55
- Funk scores 14 to lead St. Joseph's past Albany (NY) 67-64
- Indonesia officials say rescuers find body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal after plane crashed in Java Sea
- Belmont wins ninth consecutive game
- Body parts, debris found after Indonesia plane crash
- Australia 182-4 at lunch, day 4 vs India; lead by 276 runs
- Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Bellarmine 65-58
- Lampley leads Sam Houston State past Central Arkansas
- Nightly curfew for pandemic takes effect across Quebec
- Whitfield scores 20 to carry Campbell past Longwood 64-58
- NFL Today, Wild-Card Weekend
- Opinion: Lumping together the Hong Kong and US protests is absurd
- No. 22 Northwestern women hold off Iowa 77-67
- Woman in widely seen hotel confrontation charged in NYC
- 18th-ranked USF women smokes Houston 80-51 behind Alvarez
- Monyyong leads UALR over Louisiana-Lafayette 78-76 in OT
- Japan declares state of emergency in capital as COVID-19 cases surge
- Placer leads North Florida past Jacksonville 70-68
- US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
- LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBA player with triple-double
- Archibald lifts Louisiana Tech past W. Kentucky 63-58
- Bridges, Booker help Suns break through with win at Indiana
- Boeheim scores 21; Syracuse holds off rival Georgetown 74-69
- Landslides in Indonesia leave at least 11 dead
- US, Australia, UK, Canada slam Hong Kong mass arrests
- Australia, US, UK, Canada criticize Hong Kong mass arrests
- Justice carries Santa Clara past Saint Mary's 66-64
- Herro's 31 points lead Heat over short-handed Wizards
- McGhee scores 12 to lead Liberty past Kennesaw State 76-47
- Davis scores 23 to carry UC Irvine past UC San Diego 79-65
- Gordon, Garvin lift Nicholls St. past SE Louisiana 87-67
- Burns scores 26 to lift Colgate over Boston U. 86-79
- USC beats Arizona St. 73-64 for 1st desert sweep since '85
- Chidom's late shot lifts UC Riverside over Hawaii 70-68
- Ball youngest in NBA with triple-double, Hornets top Hawks
- Doss lifts Arkansas-Pine Bluff over Alabama State 91-82
- King leads E. Kentucky past Tennessee Tech 90-80
- Coronavirus: Sweden's new COVID lockdown law takes effect
- Ayayi gets Zags' 1st ever triple-double in rout of Portland
- McNamara lifts Miami (Ohio) over N. Illinois 70-58
- Despite being limited, Goff does enough to top Seahawks
- Blackmon lifts North Alabama over Stetson 73-66 in OT
- Williams, Henderson lead Southern past Grambling St. 61-55
- Bucks beat Cavaliers 100-90 without injured Antetokounmpo
- Palmer, English tied for the lead at Tournament of Champions
- DeRozan, Spurs beat Towns, Wolves 125-122 in overtime
- Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past California Baptist 81-77
- St. Hilaire leads New Orleans past Incarnate Word 86-64
- Freidel lifts South Dakota St. over Western Illinois 92-63
- Hardaway, Burke lead short-handed Mavs past Magic 112-98
- Indonesia military chief says divers have spotted parts of plane wreckage in Java Sea at a depth of 75 feet
- Patton leads Cleveland St. past N. Kentucky 74-71 in OT
- Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon past Tarleton State 59-48
- Belmont Abbey holds on for 75-72 win over Charlotte in OT
- Oliver scores 17 to lift Old Dominion past FAU 64-55
- UCLA completes desert sweep with 81-76 win over Arizona
- Cal State-Fullerton beats Long Beach St. 75-72 in OT
- Evee, Fiedler lead Rice over UTEP 71-68
- Syracuse's Dolezaj finishes game after chipping tooth
- Grigsby scores 24 to carry Seattle past St. Martin's 98-63
- Kreuser carries North Dakota St. past Omaha 80-66
- Thomas apologizes for homophobic slur at Kapalua
- Brady outduels Heinicke, leads Buccaneers past Washington
- Obanor lifts Oral Roberts over North Dakota 74-57
- Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past Kansas City 68-62
- Duarte scores 25 as No. 17 Oregon beats Utah 79-73
- Coronavirus: China locks down two cities a year after Wuhan
- Today in History
- Asia Today: China reports 360 cases south of Beijing
- Pulliam's layup at the buzzer helps SDSU past Nevada 69-67
- Top Republican says Trump committed 'impeachable offenses'
- Moore scores 18, CSU Bakersfield beats Cal Poly 67-50
- Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
- Moore-Towers, Marinaro win virtual Skate Canada pairs title
- UN envoy: Britain is `gung ho' about world role after Brexit
- McCollum scores 37 as Trail Blazers rout Kings 125-99
- Heinicke impresses, but Washington comes up short vs. Bucs
- New Zealand central bank says data system hacked
- Minister: Massive power outage leaves Pakistan in the dark
- Official: Roadside bomb kills 3 people in Afghan capital
- Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits eastern Taiwan
- Snow chasers descend upon Taipei’s Yangmingshan
- AP PHOTOS: Ukraine's hospitals grapple with COVID-19 surge
- Johnson under fire as UK again faces onslaught of COVID-19
- US, UK, Australia, Canada jointly condemn Hong Kong’s mass arrests
- Coronavirus: Spain battles snow to distribute COVID vaccine
- The Latest: China sees growing outbreak south of Beijing
- Voters in Kyrgyzstan cast ballots in early presidential vote
- Parts of 2 highways closed in central Taiwan over concern for icy conditions
- US consulate a turning point for disputed Western Sahara
- How high-ranking Nazi figure Wilhelm Koppe escaped justice
- Noël returns to form, leads 1st run of World Cup slalom
- Germany: Anti-Semitism commissioner calls for removal of Nazi law leftovers
- Spain shovels out of snowdrifts left by Storm Filomena
- Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Pope prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm
- Gut-Behrami's veteran skills win tricky World Cup super-G
- Daily low flying Israeli jets over Lebanon spreading jitters
- Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
- Wolfsburg's Pongračić still struggling with COVID-19 effects
- Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric, actions
- Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid
- Ivanova gets win, Geisenberger extends luge points lead
- What Biden's Cabinet picks say about how he plans to govern
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Protesters arrested for criticizing Kazakhstan's vote
- Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan
- EXPLAINER: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?
- Anti-abortion faith leaders support use of COVID-19 vaccines
- Syria temporarily cuts supplies of fuel to meet shortages
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks
- GOP Sen. Pat Toomey calls on Trump to resign, says it's what's best for country after Capitol riot by Trump supporters
- New law cracks down on shell companies to combat corruption
- The Latest: Toomey is 2nd GOP senator to urge Trump to quit
- Nationalist Sadyr Zhaparov wins Kyrgyzstan's presidential elections
- UK ramps up vaccine rollout, targets every adult by autumn
- Jessie Diggins wins 1st Tour de Ski title for United States
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- No. 1 Alabama faces No. 3 Ohio State for CFP championship
- Oaths questioned as Trump's backers fight against loss
- 6 rangers killed in latest attack at Congo's Virunga park
- French minister insists troops didn't bomb Mali wedding fete
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Reality TV star helps 4th-tier Crawley cause FA Cup shock
- Saudi Arabia to build a zero emissions city
- Africa exceeds 3 million COVID-19 cases, 30% in South Africa
- No. 1 Alabama looking for 6th title under Saban vs. Ohio St
- Ravens have cornerback Jimmy Smith back against Titans
- South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
- Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials' complaints
- Possible virus exposure for lawmakers sheltering during riot
- German Summaries
- German Results
- ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results
- Algeria leader back to Germany for COVID-19-linked treatment
- Kenin beats Putintseva to reach Abu Dhabi quarterfinals
- Cádiz beats Alavés to end winless streak in Spanish league
- Albania helps families in flooded areas with food, water
- Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia say talks on disputed dam deadlocked
- Jones 3 at buzzer lifts Xavier over Providence 74-73
- 1 policeman killed, dozens injured in southern Iraq clashes
- Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel tears Achilles tendon
- The Latest: Georgia Tech men's hoops halts 3rd game in row
- Owusu, Miller lead No. 12 Maryland women to rout of Purdue
- Broncos focus on 5 candidates for John Elway's GM successor
- Spurs held off for 24 mins before beating 8th-tier side 5-0
- Jets interview Bills OC Brian Daboll for head coaching job
- US diplomats in extraordinary protest against Trump for riot
- Hertha Berlin disappoints again with 1-0 loss in Bielefeld
- Eytle-Rock scores 27 to lead UMBC over New Hampshire 68-66
- Wizards lose Thomas Bryant to torn ACL in left knee
- Hillmon's 24 & 13 lift No. 15 Michigan women past Illini
- Warnock blasts Capitol rioters in 1st sermon since election
- Tucker leads Coll. Of Charleston over Drexel 73-68
- Saints' Kamara, Thomas active; Bears scratch Jaylon Johnson
- Vaudrin leads streaking Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 91-83
- Lamar winless no more, leads Ravens to 20-13 win over Titans
- Businesses rethink political donations after Capitol siege
- No. 2 Louisville women wait out late delay, beat Clemson
- Lamar Jackson gets playoff win, Ravens beat Titans 20-13
- EXPLAINER: Can social media companies boot Trump? Yes
- Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue cover
- Mosley scores 29, leads Missouri State over Valparaiso 78-68
- AP source: Celtics-Heat game postponed over virus concerns
- Washington St women score at OT buzzer, beat No. 7 Arizona
- New South Carolina coach Beamer hires coordinators
- Matthews leads Norfolk St. past Morgan St. 89-85
- Tiafoe beats fellow American Fratangelois at Delray Beach
- Battle, Thorpe carry UNC-Asheville past Hampton 85-77
- Arnold Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol mob to Nazis
- Nebraska women hold on to defeat No. 12 Michigan State 68-64
- Capitol police were overrun, 'left naked' against rioters
- Murphy scores 13 to lift Vermont past Binghamton 84-44
- Davis scores 17 to lift Navy over Lehigh 73-58
- Early hole too big for Pistons; Jazz prevail 96-86
- Reeves carries hot-shooting Redbirds past Evansville 73-68
- Former UConn basketball coach Dee Rowe dies at 91
- Hammond nets 21, Monmouth tops Marist 72-62 for 1,000th win
- Another early playoff exit adds to Seahawks frustration
- Ingo leads Maine over NJIT 45-41
- Chou scores career-high 28 as No. 9 UCLA defeats Utah, 92-67
- Avalos comes full circle from player to coach at Boise State
- Randolph scores 21 to carry Florida A&M over SC State 70-68
- Nixon's shot lifts No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas
- Trump remains defiant amid calls to resign
- Eleventh-ranked Oregon women dismantle Cal 100-41
- Kim Jong Un takes new title, vows to boost nuclear program
- N. Korea's Kim gets new title in symbolic move at congress
- Derrick Henry unable to replicate playoff run for Titans
- Nixon late shot, No. 8 Texas A&M women top No. 13 Arkansas
- Patberg, Holmes lead No. 19 Indiana women past Wisconsin
- New Jersey Devils sign forward Jesper Bratt to 2-year deal
- Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover
- Leonard reaches 10,000 points; Clippers beat Bulls 130-127
- Pelosi in letter to colleagues says House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Trump
- Nixon lifts No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas 74-73
- Mangum carries Radford past Charleston Southern 68-48
- Carpenter, King lift Siena past Fairfield 75-68
- Leonard gets 10,000th point, Clippers beat Bulls 130-127
- MATCHDAY: West Ham looks to avoid another FA Cup upset
- Butler's double-double lifts Holy Cross over Army 70-61
- All-Pro tackle Conklin available for Browns vs. Steelers
- No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70
- Council IV lifts Wichita St. over Cincinnati 82-76
- Three-time Dakar Rally winner Hubert Auriol dies at 68
- Phyfe scores 18 to lead N. Iowa over Bradley 78-72
- The unfolding of 'home-grown fascism' in Capitol assault
- Mexican president's spokesman tests positive for coronavirus
- Lewis scores 28 to carry James Madison over Chowan 100-76
- Ravens oust Titans; Saints handle Bears, next face Bucs
- Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
- Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom
- Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes
- Jokic, Nuggets win easily again, rout Knicks 114-89
- Injured Pant guides India to 206-3 on last day, 3rd test
- Jackson-Davis, IU beat back Husker rally for 84-76 win
- No. 14 Mississippi St. women hold off Ole Miss charge, 60-56
- Wade scores 22 to lead Longwood past Campbell 78-69
- Asia Today: Virus rules tightened in province near Beijing
- Longtime baseball man, former player Joe Amalfitano retires
- Stephens scores 31 to carry Lafayette past Bucknell 87-76
- Cone, No. 19 Hokies shut down Fighting Irish 77-63
- OKC burns the Nets behind Gilgeous-Alexander, five others.
- English wins Kapalua in playoff for 1st victory in 7 years
- Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover
- Burns scores 17 to lift Colgate past Boston U 89-45
- Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
- Stroud leads Fresno St. past San Jose St. 80-65
- Key carries Indiana St. past Loyola of Chicago 76-71
- Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down
- Davis has 27 as Lakers roll to 120-102 win over Rockets
- Scott carries Loyola Marymount past San Francisco 68-60
- McVay: Rams expect Aaron Donald to play vs Packers
- PGA of America votes to move 2022 PGA Championship event away from Trump National Golf Club after Capitol insurrection
- Lifting restrictions on Taiwan-US exchanges 'long overdue': Randall Schriver
- PGA Championship leaving Trump National in '22 tournament
- Prudential Launches New Research that Underscores Critical Role of Technology in Improving Healthcare in Asia
- Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
- Morsell scores 19 as Maryland upsets No. 12 Illinois 66-63
- Drop, ejection and penalties sink Bears in playoff loss
- Asian shares mostly higher on optimism despite pandemic
- Russell, Timberwolves snap 7-game skid with win over Spurs
- China's Geely, Baidu announce electric car ventures
- DC mayor pushes for increased security around inauguration
- 12 children rescued from chilly waters after boats capsize
- From sushi to wine — wasabi goes with everything in Japan
- Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow
- Warriors hold off Raptors 106-105 on off night by Curry
- China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
- Cold wave to bring more snow to Taiwan today
- Army investigating officer who led group to Washington rally
- Taiwan High Speed Rail plans southern expansion to Pingtung
- Same old Browns? Hardly. Cleveland drills Steelers 48-37
- Today in History
- China says World Health Organization experts to arrive Thursday for investigation into origins of coronavirus pandemic
- Sydney Blue Sox release Manny Ramirez amid disjointed season
- Biden faces challenge in guiding American past Trump era
- China: WHO experts coming Thursday for virus origins probe
- Analysis: A GOP reckoning after turning blind eye to Trump
- New Taiwan passport available today
- Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down
- Trump remains defiant amid calls to resign
- This Week: Job openings, Delta earns, retail sales
- Saar, longtime Netanyahu ally, emerges as his top challenger
- One Planet summit aims to protect global biodiversity
- Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
- Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
- COVID-19 vaccine: Can India balance local and international demand?
- Capitol police were overrun, little defense against rioters
- End of an era? Steelers facing big questions after loss
- Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover
- Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover
- Taiwan welcomes US move to lift restrictions on bilateral relations
- Armenia-Azerbaijan: Putin urges 'next steps' after peace
- Influential Brands Recognises Leading Asian Businesses That Demonstrates Outstanding Resilience During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- AP PHOTOS: Only ash and shells of homes left on volcano isle
- India's quick nod to homegrown COVID-19 vaccine seeds doubt
- Village doctor in Ukraine faces coronavirus challenge
- Taiwan reports 3 more imported Covid cases from Egypt
- The Latest: South Korea to vaccine its 52M people for free
- On Football: Defenses rise to task in NFL postseason
- No ractopamine found in first batch of American pork imports to Taiwan
- Taxi! NHL taxi squads to help teams stay on ice in pandemic
- China denies coercive birth control measures in Xinjiang
- Aid group: US terrorism designation for Yemen rebels a blow
- Asian shares mixed amid economic aid hopes, pandemic fears
- New Taipei City Government seeks title sponsor for 2021 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival
- 80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won't happen
- English back to winning and wants to see how far he can go
- Taiwan military has begun deploying extended-range cruise missiles
- Libyan man sentenced to life over UK park stabbings
- Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
- Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- BC-GLF--Tournament of Champions Scores
- Indonesia green-lights emergency use of Chinese coronavirus vaccine
- Indonesian plane crash: Rescuers identify first victim
- India returns Chinese soldier who crossed disputed border
- Taiwan scooter driver handed 4 tickets in 2 minutes for not signaling
- Rules to be relaxed for Hong Kong, Macau students seeking to study in Taiwan
- New British representative to Taiwan takes office
- Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea
- Photo of the Day: Relief map of Taiwan with colors of flag
- Indonesia green-lights emergency use of Chinese vaccine
- Intel discusses outsourcing chips with Taiwan’s TSMC and Samsung
- This month's Paris Fashion Week goes totally digital
- Snow, and now ice, disrupt Spaniards' lives, vaccine rollout
- Kazakhstan's ruling party cements its grip on parliament
- Kenin out of Abu Dhabi Open in quarterfinal loss to Sakkari
- Hong Kong's new top judge urges impartiality in courts
- English health official warns pandemic entering worst weeks
- Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for Q4'20 at NT$82.60 Billion, Highest Quarter in Six Years; and for December at NT$28.36 Billion
- Thousands in Nepal demand return of centuries-old monarchy
- Israel advances plans to build 800 new settler homes in the West Bank, a move that could anger President-elect Joe Biden
- Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era
- Egypt, Germany, France, Jordan meet to revive Mideast talks
- Newly-elected Kyrgyzstan president to boost his powers
- Pope makes it official practice that women can read at Mass but reaffirms they can't be priests
- Leaders at summit focus on better protecting biodiversity
- Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests
- Israel announces new settlements, risking Biden's anger
- Biden announces he has chosen career diplomat William J. Burns for CIA director
- Lebanon considers tighter lockdown amid coronavirus surge
- Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders in Russia for talks
- Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
- Conductor Simon Rattle to leave London post for Munich
- Liz Weston: 4 financial ‘experts’ who could steer you wrong
- India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby
- Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 53-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 36th season
- Sweden sends 2 to prison for Chechen critic hammer assault
- The Latest: Scotland FA suspends lower leagues as cases rise
- South Africa struggles with post-holiday spike in COVID-19
- Germany's Merkel: Trump's Twitter eviction 'problematic'
- Snow and heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic
- Taiwanese doctor plans to donate his fortune to charity
- Uganda accuses Facebook of 'interfering' in tense polls
- Celtic without 14 players after coronavirus case, Dubai trip
- First lady 'disappointed' by Trump supporters' Capitol riot
- Zimbabwe bans traditional funerals to battle COVID-19 spike
- With eye on Turkey, Greece to extend western coastal waters
- Chinese regulators to push tech giants to share consumer credit data: Reuters
- Doggie desserts: Ben & Jerry's enters the pet food business
- 8 arrested in Minnesota protest over Line 3 pipeline project
- Qatar-Saudi Arabia direct flights resume amid Gulf detente
- Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 50 cm of snow accumulates on Taiwan’s Snow Mountain
- UN chief to gauge next month possible Cyprus talks restart
- Phoenix to honor late civil rights icon Calvin C. Goode
- AP Exclusive: Biden inauguration theme: 'America United'
- Belarus leader defends hosting hockey worlds, ridicules US
- Turkish televangelist gets life term for sex abuse, offenses
- 4 Russian soldiers die in road accident near Moscow
- Chunky bootmaker Dr. Martens to sell shares to public
- Police: 3 in stolen car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash
- After delay, Netanyahu's trial set to resume next month
- R&A says no plans to award the Open to Trump's Turnberry
- A theater of propaganda: The Capitol, cameras and selfies
- Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
- A theater of propaganda: The Capitol, cameras and selfies
- Snow Storm Filomena cripples Spain
- Supreme Court rejects fast track for Trump election cases
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- US ambassador in South Africa better after ICU virus care
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Albania carries out 1st vaccinations with donated doses
- Supreme Court won't hear PA abortion clinic free speech case
- For New Orleans' new prosecutor, high hopes, a legal cloud
- California virus deaths top 30,000 after deadliest weekend
- Woman hedges apology in tense interview on hotel attack
- Storied Swiss ski races canceled because of virus outbreak
- Prosecutors fight sentence reduction for murder convict
- Lebanon high court says prosecutor can resume port probe
- Meet the online gadget show, a hall of mirrors to the future
- 3 coaches under increasing pressure in the Bundesliga
- Insider Q&A: Bitcoin's massive rise and what comes next
- Bar association seeks Giuliani ban over 'combat' remarks
- Solskjaer plays down importance of leading league in January
- Wall Street distances itself from Trump, GOP after riots
- Turkey invites rival Greece to resume talks on disputes
- Republicans block House resolution calling on Vice President Pence to invoke 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office
- Nancy Bush Ellis, sister and aunt of presidents, dies
- Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution
- Saving some favorite NYC places through online campaigns
- Woman set to die for killing woman, cutting baby from womb
- Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings
- NHL Glance
- The Latest: Capitol Police names Pittman acting chief
- US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
- 'Wildly silly,' perceptive Amber Ruffin earns TV spotlight
- NHL Expanded Glance
- Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25; UConn in at No. 25
- Al-Attiyah cuts 3min off Peterhansel's lead in Dakar Rally
- POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop Top 25; No. 25 UConn into poll for 1st time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17
- Jets add Titans OC Arthur Smith to list of HC candidates
- No more puny prizes: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar
- Romania Holocaust survivor Tucarman dies from COVID-19 at 98
- LAFC acquires forward Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake
- National Parks Service shuts down access to Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding inauguration
- Pakistan military: Fence bordering Afghanistan nearly done
- Union still deciding action on officer fired in Hill's death
- Young Chicago students begin return to classroom learning
- Doan returning to Coyotes in front office role
- Twitter without Trump, tech slides in broader market selloff
- Carson Palmer, Bob Stoops lead college Hall of Fame class
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Ford takes 2 of 3 North American vehicle of the year awards
- POLL ALERT: Washington State earns first ranking in school history, coming in at No. 25 in women's Top 25
- In blow to Wizards, Westbrook out a week with injured leg
- Illinois House speaker 'suspends' campaign for retention
- National Guard says it will increase troops in DC to at least 10,000 by Saturday to boost security ahead of inauguration
- Mississippi governor signing law for flag without rebel sign
- No. 25 Washington St earns 1st ranking in women's AP Top 25
- US announces new sanctions over 2020 election interference
- Trump rewards GOP ally Rep. Jim Jordan with Medal of Freedom
- UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term
- Turkish watchdog probes Facebook, WhatsApp over data sharing
- Iran tells SKorea its seized vessel a matter for the courts
- Falcons continue coach search, interview Titans' OC Smith
- Formula One Schedule-Winners
- Francisco Lindor all smiles after trade from Indians to Mets
- Data snags cause Trump to miss giving Congress census data
- WTA Abu Dhabi Open Results
- The wait is almost over for NHL teams that missed playoffs
- Confederate statues likely to go undisturbed in SC in 2021
- Biden gets 2nd vaccine dose as team readies COVID-19 plan
- ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results
- FA Cup Draw
- UN: COVID-19 herd immunity unlikely in 2021 despite vaccines
- AP sources: Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach
- FBI bulletin warns of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington ahead of Biden inauguration
- Fox News shuffles daytime lineup; CNN makes changes
- Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
- House will meet Wednesday to consider impeaching President Trump for 'incitement of insurrection' at Capitol
- Ford announces closing of Brazil manufacturing operations
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Trump administration re-designates Cuba a 'state sponsor of terrorism' and imposes new sanctions
- Trump hits Cuba with new terrorism sanctions in waning days
- Carnival expects 2021 loss but says 2022 bookings are strong
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Mississippi governor signs law giving the state a new flag without the Confederate battle emblem
- Lehigh University trustees rescind Trump's honorary degree
- Pompeo trumpets Trump, razzes critics in speech to VOA
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Alabama congressman deletes Twitter account after suspension
- Bills' bend-but-don't-break defense to be tested by Ravens
- Well-rested Chiefs get back to work with Browns on horizon
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Leagues resolve lawsuit over New Jersey sports betting block
- Homeland Security sets increased inauguration security measures in motion early, citing ‘events of the past week’
- Discovery of pipe bombs in DC obscured by riot at Capitol
- Kubo debuts, helps Getafe beat Elche in Spanish league
- Minneapolis police union president to retire early
- Washington goes from 'Why not us?' to 'Who's the QB?'
- Huskers WR Wan'Dale Robinson announces plan to transfer
- Twitter, Boeing fall; Eli Lilly, Crocs rise
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Colts' early end serves as motivation for better run in 2021
- American Christian Harrison advances to Delray Beach semis
- Report: Company tells radio hosts stop stolen election talk
- Milbury out, Babcock in for NHL broadcasts on NBC
- Bucs excited to have third crack at division rival Saints
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Florida man spotted with Pelosi lectern gets $25K bail
- Promoted Spezia beats Sampdoria 2-1 in Ligurian derby
- Guard withdraws from Wisconsin city after charging decision
- Mexican president mulls ending independent watchdog agencies
- BC-US--Index, US
- LA Rams show progress, promise in gritty road playoff win
- Acting Homeland Secretary head Wolf resigning Monday, days after criticizing Trump; had said he planned to remain in job
- West Ham squeezes past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
- Business Highlights
- FA Cup Draw
- Jackson, Ravens ready to build on noteworthy playoff victory
- Michigan bans open carry of guns inside state Capitol
- 3 police officers killed in Puerto Rico during traffic stop
- Off sofa, Browns' Stefanski to return after playoff absence
- Radford, key backup on Indiana's basketball title team, dies
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Carroll wants Seahawks to recommit to identity moving ahead
- Parlow Cone unopposed for additional year as USSF president
- House panel reissues subpoena for ex-WH counsel Don McGahn
- NHL to host 2 outdoor games in Lake Tahoe this season
- Officer on leave over DC rally says he did nothing wrong
- Jack Riley's hockey legacy lives on at West Point
- Some Mexico City restaurants reopen defying pandemic rules
- Peru's intensive care units at capacity as virus cases surge
- Bears facing decisions on Pace, Nagy after wild-card loss
- Trump's Homeland Security chief resigns earlier than planned
- Site of Borden double-murder listed for sale
- Titans take 1 step forward but finish 2 steps back of goal
- Judge sets May sentencing for Michael Avenatti in Nike case
- Airbnb banning rioters, hate groups ahead of inauguration
- Pompeo off to Europe on final trip as secretary of state
- Republican AGs group leader quits over call pushing protest
- Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle warms up for CFP title game
- Officials: Manatee in Florida had 'Trump' scraped on back
- Murder charge dismissed after debunked bite-mark testimony
- Shopmatic Set to Turn Cash Positive in 2021
- MATCHDAY: Man United looks to take the lead in England
- Health of key Saints players trending up at the right time
- Californian gets 10 years for $147M global investment scam
- Kicker Haubeil unavailable for Ohio State in title game
- US to host Canada, Brazil and Japan for 2021 SheBelieves Cup
- Davis scores 20 to carry SMU past Temple 79-68
- Detroit auto show to be replaced by outdoor event this year
- Running gun battle in Mexico leaves 9 gunmen, 1 police dead
- NCAA D1 Council holds off on athlete compensation, transfers
- Scientists decry death by 1,000 cuts for world's insects
- US Soccer players hope to set positive example after riot
- FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
- NYPD official retiring amid investigation into hateful posts
- Cowboys pick ex-Atlanta coach Quinn as defensive coordinator
- Belichick won't get Presidential Medal of Freedom after all
- Over a dozen lawmakers joined crowds on day of Capitol riot
- Colorado tops Utah behind double-doubles by Schwartz, Walker
- Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- US triples daily numbers allowed at Southwest hike The Wave
- Arizona man charged in Capitol riot appears in court
- 'Largest illegal darknet marketplace' DarkMarket taken offline
- 2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
- No. 25 UConn cracks Top 25, squeezes past DePaul 60-53
- Panthers interview 2 more, expect GM decision this week
- Divers sift debris, seabed mud for Indonesia plane devices
- AOC Masters Tournament Peaks on A High Note With Indonesia’s Alter Ego Reigns Supreme
- DHL Global Forwarding promotes two executives to key leadership roles in Asia Pacific
- Coronavirus: AstraZeneca applies for EU approval of its vaccine
- Taiwan representative to US meets with assistant secretary of state
- Hayward scores 34 points, Hornets rout Knicks 109-88
- Beal scores 34, Wizards beat Suns 128-107 for first home win
- Antetokounmpo, Bucks pull away late to beat Magic 121-99
- China expands lockdowns, local political conference delayed
- Young's 26 points lead Hawks past short-handed 76ers, 112-94
- Krutwig lifts Loyola of Chicago over Indiana State 58-48
- Brooks scores 21 points, Grizzlies beat Cavaliers 101-91
- US ambassador to UN to meet with Taiwan's president during historic visit
- Southern Taiwan cities record lowest temperatures in 35 years
- Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia jet
- Arizona loses Baker for the season with broken wrist
- Antetokounmpo returns to lead Bucks past Magic 121-99
- AP PHOTOS: Woman sews bears from COVID-19 victims' clothing
- Henry scores 16 to lead Bradley over Northern Iowa 75-73
- Malaysia's king approves a coronavirus emergency that will suspend parliament for months in reprieve for embattled PM
- Malaysia under virus emergency in reprieve for embattled PM
- COVID-19 shadows title game as college football season ends
- US prepares 1st execution of female inmate in 67 years
- WHO forces 2 Taiwanese medical groups to go by 'Chinese Taipei'
- 26 missing, at least 13 dead in Indonesia landslides
- Top-ranked Alabama beats No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 to win its sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban
- Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
- Gothams give virtual start to Oscar season, 'Nomadland' wins
- Today in History
- Boise State routs Wyoming 83-60
- Daniels lifts Prairie View past Texas Southern 71-67
- PLA conducts naval, aerial exercises
- Asia Today: New Zealand requiring virus test for visitors
- No. 1 Alabama wins national title 52-24 over No. 3 Ohio St
- Early warning signs emerge for GOP after US Capitol riots
- DC seeks security boost and eyes National Guard authority
- EXPLAINER: Why National Guard's role was limited during riot
- House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol 'insurrection'
- After frosty few days, Pence, Trump appear to reach détente
- US ambassador to Netherlands meets with Taiwan representative on embassy grounds
- Trump heads to Texas border in final days to showcase wall
- Australia acting PM equates Capitol attack with BLM protests
- Kings hold off Pacers 127-122 with replay help
- Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson top final AP Top 25 of the season, Texas A&M and Notre Dame round out top five
- Taiwan foreign minister to attend presidential inauguration in Palau
- The Latest: Pacific nation of Micronesia sees 1st virus case
- Analysis: Trump abdicating in the job he fought to retain
- Leading human rights group calls Israel an 'apartheid' state
- McCollum's shot lifts Blazers to 112-111 win over Raptors
- Perfect Alabama finishes No. 1 in AP Top 25 for 11th time
- Malaysia declares COVID emergency and suspends Parliament
- Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19
- Taipei sees largest population drop since 1993
- Pandemic restrictions a business boon for some Iraqi women
- Asian stocks mixed as markets watch for Biden stimulus plan
- TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong launches China Compulsory Certification (CCC) services for electrical and electronic products
- Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
- Tokyo Olympic president tries to reassure doubting country
- Probe highlights Vatican legal system's limited protections
- No. 7 Michigan faces stiff test against 2 ranked opponents
- In Greek city, segregated graves extend COVID-19 isolation
- India's injury toll mounts in Australia after drawn 3rd test
- NHL offseason moves influenced by coronavirus' impact on cap
- AP PHOTOS: Boys learn Spain’s deadly art of the bullfight
- Analysis: Amid a pandemic, a blowout epidemic also happening
- STAT WATCH: Smith's big night ends with SEC, playoff records
- Plus Renewables and 424 Capital Enter into a Merger Agreement for Asset Management Businesses in North America
- Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I've had the virus?
- Afghan Shiite leader in Pakistan after killings of miners
- Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
- Taiwan's KMT faces challenge in choosing new secretary-general
- Formula One season to start in Bahrain after Australian Grand Prix postponed to November
- Gunmen kill policeman escorting polio workers in Pakistan
- Joinland Group Anticipates Better 2021
- F1 season to start in Bahrain after Australian GP postponed
- US ending curbs on Taiwan contacts poses challenge for Biden's team
- Southern Taiwan city offers free rides on its light rail system
- IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
- Bodies pile up at crematorium in Germany's virus hot spot
- Taiwan’s National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University elects new president
- India's top court suspends implementation of new farm laws
- BDO Survey: Fourth-year ESG reporting performance survey shows the evolvement in overall ESG involvement of majority listed companies but which remain inadequate to meet the requirements of the Revised Guide
- Migrants in Bosnia camp health checked after days in cold
- KMT legislator introduces transitional justice amendment to ill-gotten gains law
- Pakistan: Gunmen target polio workers, kill policeman
- Taiwan’s military orders armor for its vehicles from bathroom brand HCG
- EU warns Iran enrichment moves could imperil nuclear deal
- The Latest: Badminton star Nehwal positive for virus
- Portugal's president, 72, tests positive for coronavirus
- Sabalenka into Abu Dhabi final with 14th straight win
- Indonesian navy divers retrieve 'black box' from Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into Java Sea with 62 people on board
- Uganda's opposition cites 'untold violence' before election
- Ebola vaccines stockpiled against future outbreaks
- EU regulator is considering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
- Badminton star Saina Nehwal tests positive for virus
- Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
- Rescuers seek to free 22 following China mine explosion
- North Korea: Kim Yo Jong remains 'single person Kim Jong Un trusts'
- China says WHO experts to visit Wuhan in virus origins probe
- Low temperatures wreck wax apple harvest in South Taiwan
- Taiwan's Tai secures first international win after pandemic hiatus
- Seoul city criticized for sexist tips to pregnant women
- Jordan sentences man to death for stabbings at tourist site
- Ireland to apologize for abuses in unwed mothers' homes
- SAS CEO leaves airline after 10 years at the helm
- Taiwan's digital ID plan halted
- Airport officials: Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar flights
- Spain: Cold snap plummets temperatures to lowest in 20 years
- Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration
- Second lawmaker in lockdown tests positive for COVID-19
- Interpol issues notices over Lebanon's massive port blast
- 7 credit card perks to prioritize in 2021
- Beetles can tell us much about human biodiversity
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Volkswagen triples electric car sales ahead of climate rules
- Twitter blocks 70,000 QAnon accounts after US Capitol riot
- Alexei Navalny: Russian prison service demands jail term
- Ohio Supreme Court to hear armed school staff training case
- Pandemic keeps Taiwan’s Goodwill Fleet away from allies
- Taipei students look for pen pals in Israel
- AP source: US asking states to speed COVID-19 vaccines to people over 65, others at risk, no longer hold back 2nd dose
- Taiwanese visual artist John Yuyi kicks off her solo exhibition in Taipei
- US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose
- Paris opens inquiry into disappearance of Senegalese student
- Ex-Nissan exec says automaker sought to hide Ghosn's pay
- Wife of billionaire casino mogul, GOP power broker Sheldon Adelson says he has died of complications from long illness.
- German investigators shut down big darknet marketplace
- Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies
- Taiwanese travel agencies continue focusing on domestic business after 2020 revenue drop
- Philippine central bank gov sees solid 2021 growth, policy support sufficient
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Las Vegas Sands founder and CEO Adelson dies
- Court rules in favor of Taiwanese man filing for divorce from runaway wife
- Enbridge rejects Michigan's demand to shut down oil pipeline
- Turkey says its ready to repair frayed ties with Europe
- Jailed Zimbabwean journalist urges isolation due to virus
- France investigates delivery driver accused of anti-Semitism
- Officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone
- Netanyahu says Israel to 'forever' remember Sheldon Adelson
- GM charges up new unit to sell electric delivery vans, gear
- Ireland: 9,000 children deaths in church-run homes, report finds
- Social media crackdown continues after siege of US Capitol
- Trudeau shuffles Cabinet, names astronaut foreign minister
- Mexico sees holiday bump in tourism amid pandemic surge
- Lebanon files urgent complaint to UN against Israel flights
- Amid roiling pandemic, ‘The Resident’ confronts virus' toll
- Recovered Midwestern bird soars off endangered species list
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Woman's salve for devastation of Lebanese blast: 100 dolls
- English Standings
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- Dutch see new coronavirus infections fall, credit lockdown
- Colliton agrees to 2-year extension with Blackhawks
- Priest who spoke at Sen. Kennedy's funeral denies sex abuse
- Peterhansel extends Dakar Rally lead after rivals' mishaps
- Trump says impeachment push after Capitol insurrection causing 'tremendous anger,' but he wants 'no violence'
- Parents charged with murder in lice-linked death get bail
- Another record decline reported in US cancer death rate
- Malaysia's Pharmaniaga buys 14 million doses of China's Sinovac COVID vaccine
- Agent: Bills agree to sign RB Freeman to practice squad
- California turns stadiums into COVID-19 vaccination centers
- Cheers! French wine, vines headed home after year in space
- The Latest: Trump says impeachment push causing 'anger'
- Slovak linked to reporter slaying sentenced in separate case
- Russia's prison service seeks to jail Kremlin critic Navalny
- Trump takes no responsibility for violent insurrection at Capitol, says remarks to supporters were 'totally appropriate'
- UK to use fines to target forced labor in China's Xinjiang
- Lynch, Cardona, Cannon finalists for Salute to Service honor
- Parker slams 'scandalous' decision to rearrange Fulham match
- Job openings down in most industries, while layoffs spike
- Kuwait's government quits, deepening political deadlock
- EXPLAINER: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?
- Bernice King: Don't 'fuel the fires' ignited by Capitol mob
- Stanford's Catarina Macario turns pro with Lyon
- Boeing deliveries drop despite 737 Max's return to flight
- Bruins retiring jersey of NHL barrier breaker Willie O'Ree
- Ghislaine Maxwell appeals bail rejection in sex abuse case
- Masters plans for a limited number of spectators in April
- Harvard cuts ties with Rep. Stefanik over voter fraud claims
- Another week in paradise for the PGA Tour in Hawaii
- Austrian cyclist Denifl found guilty of fraud in doping case
- Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25
- German hairdressers protest soccer players' haircuts
- Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
- Pompeo hits Iran for al-Qaida support on his way out
- AP Top 25 Reality Check: Wrapping up 2020, looking to 2021
- Spike Lee's children named Golden Globe ambassadors
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Sundance adds Coogler-produced ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
- Saudi racehorse owner Prince Khalid dies at 83
- Split verdict conviction tossed for ex-NFL star's killer
- Castonzo announces retirement after injury-filled season
- US appeals court: Supervised injection site defies drug law
- Mikaela Shiffrin leads night slalom in Austria after 1st run
- Kansas House Dems move to oust member over issues with women
- North Carolina trooper under investigation for BLM comment
- Canada loses appeal to regain Olympic equestrian place
- Pompeo cancels last trip abroad as concerns of violence grow
- Pandemic has imperiled plans to retrieve Titanic's radio
- Sakic credits late Lacroix for assist in GM success with Avs
- IRS gets more relief payments out after delays
- Transfers help Hoosiers rebuild offensive, defensive lines
- $30K reward offered in hunt for man accused in 1990 slayings
- Thousands party in streets after Alabama win, despite virus
- French police detain 7 in probe of teacher's beheading
- Mexico publishes regulations for medicinal marijuana
- ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results
- Emmert: NCAA still expecting to get pay issue done in '21
- Chuck Norris manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot
- Raiders hire Gus Bradley as new defensive coordinator
- Libya’s rival governments discuss unifying 2021 budget
- Official: Africa securing close to 300 million vaccine doses
- Sage grouse review done, but scant time for Trump's changes
- Vice President Pence tells governors that ‘our time’ is coming to an end, promises them a 'seamless transition’
- The AP has learned ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder and others have been told they’re being charged in Flint water scandal.
- Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe
- Supreme Court wrestles with Georgia college free speech case
- Seahawks agree to contract extension with GM John Schneider
- Sun give coach/GM Curt Miller 4-year contract extension
- Cyprus, UAE sign first military cooperation agreement
- Federal judge halts executions of last 2 Trump-era death row inmates, who were diagnosed with COVID-19
- Teacher killing trial makes detour to Georgia Supreme Court
- Browns wait for Bitonio, Ward, lose backups to injuries
- Andrés Perea approved for switch to US from Colombia by FIFA
- Kentucky basketball walk-on, pitcher Ben Jordan dies at 22
- Hemingway look-alikes urge mask-wearing in Florida Keys
- Venue change request denied for trial in Alton Sterling suit
- Ontario issues stay at home order, extends school closure
- Sheff Utd finally earns 1st Premier League win in 18th game
- Court tosses convictions of former Wilmington Trust execs
- With moratorium over, N. Carolina towns OK LGBT protections
- Grieving congressman leads effort to remove Trump after riot
- WTA Abu Dhabi Open Results
- WTA Abu Dhabi Open Results
- Packers sign OT Veldheer, who played with Colts last week
- As pandemic worsens, most US states resist restrictions
- Sharks look to make most of extended road trip
- Federal prosecutors looking at 'significant' federal cases tied to sedition and conspiracy in Capitol riot
- 14-year-olds among those killed in police chase car crash
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- India: Supreme Court puts contentious farms laws on hold
- FBI says it briefed law enforcement within an hour after discovering online warning about 'war' and storming US Capitol
- English Summaries
- English Results
- US Soccer's relationship with NWSL changing
- US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot
- Wolfe rediscovers his love for football with winning Ravens
- Meredith Anding Jr., member of the 'Tougaloo Nine,' dies
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Voice of America reporter reassigned for Pompeo questions
- Illinois man accused of threatening inauguration violence
- VIRUS TODAY: Little appetite for lockdowns as deaths soar
- Carrasco: Mets primed for playoffs, can compete for title
- Key moments in Flint, Michigan’s lead-tainted water crisis
- Lands' End, Luminex rise; Boston Scientific, Carnival fall
- RB Markese Stepp lands at Nebraska after transfer from USC
- Environmentalists fight move to reduce beetle's protections
- Military leaders decry Capitol violence, saying it goes against military values and law, in memo to forces
- Poland's PM: Social media need anti-censorship regulations
- Tech giants banished Trump. Now things get complicated
- Leverkusen beats Frankfurt 4-1 to progress in German Cup
- Packers QB Rodgers says he will guest-host on 'Jeopardy!'
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- PBS lawyer resigns after being caught in Veritas sting
- Official: Number of victims of Russian hack likely to grow
- Hurkacz reaches Delray Beach Open final by beating Harrison
- Cuba condemns new US sanctions, hopes for better with Biden
- 5 CES Trends to Watch
- Williams scores 25 to carry Buffalo over Western Michigan
- Injured Burrow says he'll be ready for opening day 2021
- US Chamber says some legislators will lose campaign funding
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Resurgent Man United back on top of the Premier League
- Visa, Plaid call off merger following antitrust pressure
- US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
- Top military leaders remind troops of limits of free speech
- Column: Trump and golf were never a comfortable fit
- Rep. John Katko of New York becomes first House Republican to back impeachment, says Trump "encouraged" insurrection
- Yellen's Senate confirmation hearing expected Jan. 19
- No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney to vote to impeach Trump, says there's "never been a greater betrayal" by a president
- Supreme Court reimposes rule forcing women to obtain abortion pill in person during COVID-19 pandemic
- Nets, NBA reviewing Irving's actions after video of party
- Justices say women must obtain abortion pill in person
- Atletico beats Sevilla 2-0 to extend Spanish league lead
- Wild extend forward Marcus Foligno with 3-year, $9.3M deal
- Pogba scores winner as United beats Burnley to go top of EPL
- South Korean Startup bitsensing Introduces the Smallest Radar for a Health Monitoring System at CES 2021
- AC Milan beats Torino on penalties to reach quarterfinals
- Everton beats Wolves 2-1, moves into Premier League's top 4
- Rapinoe returns to US national team after nearly a year
- Mexican regulators ban showing president's full conferences
- Johnson, Hopkins voice support for Watson amid trade rumors
- Fury at the shaken Capitol over the attack, security, virus
- Former Australia national soccer coach Frank Arok dies at 88
- Police say man with axe smashes New Zealand Parliament doors
- Fabinho: Resurgent United not Liverpool's only title rival
- MLS still waiting to hear from players on new CBA proposal
- CNN has best ratings day ever for Capitol attack
- Tyson Summers out as defensive coordinator at Colorado
- Man ID'd as speaker's office invader appears before judge
- Motocross season to kick off Memorial Day weekend
- Lee scores 15 to carry Northern Illinois over Akron 67-65
- MATCHDAY: Fuming Fulham head to Spurs for rearranged match
- Business Highlights
- What now? Steelers face uncertain future after quick exit
- Tigers avoid arbitration with Fulmer, reach 1-year deal
- EXPLAINER: How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold
- Diong lifts UNLV past Saint Katherine College 95-34
- Flint water crisis: Rooted in neglect, fallout continues
- Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer
- NHL gambles on getting through pandemic outside a bubble
- Lions acquire Washington LB Shaun Dion Hamilton off waivers
- North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might
- Pippen leads Kent State past Central Michigan 94-85
- Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson
- Pence rules out using 25th Amendment to remove Trump, urges Congress to focus on Biden transition and avoid impeachment
- New Texas coach Sarkisian defends "The Eyes of Texas"
- NBA, union stiffen virus protocols; more games postponed
- No fans at Riviera, no amateurs in Palm Springs for PGA Tour
- Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny plans return to Russia
- Taiwan's Taichung Theater touts tech, wide appeal in upcoming festival
- Estonian prime minister quits over corruption probe
- Officials capture 1 of 6 inmates who escaped California jail
- US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
- Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder
- Trump business backlash part of 'cancel culture,' son says
- Taiwan's Transitional Justice Commission welcomes KMT legislator's amendment proposal
- Give Gift Boutique Predicts A Sales Boom of Preserved Flowers on Valentine's Day Due to The Growing Demand of Floral Gifts During COVID-19
- Employment in Taiwan Gains Optimism in 2021 Driven By Growth in Sustainable Energy
- "MeCan Trade" - the 1st Social Commerce - Launched To Help Malaysians Trade Across Borders Without Capital Nor Risk
- Italy tries 350 suspected mafia members in historic trial
- No. 3 House GOP leader backs Trump impeachment as tide grows
- No. 7 Michigan routs No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54
- Attorney Fred Levin, who fought tobacco industry, dies at 83
- Extra wild-card games lead to diluted ratings for NFL
- Alabama State tops Mississippi Valley State 64-51
- Florida uses 14-0 run at the end to down Ole Miss 72-63
- Radford, No. 20 Virginia Tech hold off No. 19 Duke 74-67
- Boston College hits 18 3-pointers, beats Miami 84-62
- Champagnie leads St. John's past Butler 69-57
- US Navy Triton drone flies deep into Taiwan's ADIZ
- Indonesian President Widodo receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, starting country’s emergency-use rollout
- Senzatela, Rockies agree to $3 million, 1-year contract
- Rams rookie RB Akers heating up on way to chilly Green Bay
- Saunders scores 20 to lead Toledo past E. Michigan 96-63
- Indonesia starts emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine
- To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games
- Embiid scores 45, Mathias wins it for 76ers in OT on 3
- Jazz end shortened trip with 117-87 win over depleted Cavs
- Coral reefs in Taiwan waters suffer mass bleaching
- Harmon scores 22 points; Oklahoma cruises past TCU 82-46
- Durant scores 34, Nets charge back from 18 down, top Nuggets
- Roderick scores 20 to carry Ohio past Miami (Ohio) 78-61
- El-Amin carries Ball State past Bowling Green 88-64
- Grady scores 21 to carry Davidson over Saint Joseph's 80-66
- Palmeiras plays Copa Libertadores final despite 2nd-leg loss
- Spurs finish strong road trip with 112-102 win over Thunder
- Embiid scores 45, Mathias' OT 3 lifts 76ers over Heat
- Covid-positive nurse attended classes at northern Taiwan university
- James scores 26 as Lakers roll over Rockets 117-100
- Asia Today: Chinese city tests millions amid fresh outbreak
- Three Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Schumer calls for speedy confirmation of Biden Cabinet picks
- Taiwan grants 7th visa extension to foreigners stranded by Covid
- Trump business backlash part of 'cancel culture,' son says
- House passes resolution urging Pence to remove Trump from power using 25th Amendment; vice president has ruled it out
- Bangladesh: Women officials barred from registering Islamic marriages
- Petty scores 23 points, Alabama blows out Kentucky 85-65
- North Carolina plays 1,000th ACC game, beats Syracuse 81-75
- Garcia scores 20 to lead Marquette past Providence 79-69
- Lithuania marks 30 years since deadly 1991 Soviet assault
- USC thwarts UC Riverside's upset claim with 67-62 win in OT
- Today in History
- Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear
- FBI says it warned about prospect of violence ahead of riot
- Harden says 'crazy' Rockets situation can't be fixed
- Fury at the shaken Capitol over the attack, security, virus
- EXPLAINER: How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold
- American Express Malaysia on building a culture of transparency and trust through colleague experience
- EXPLAINER: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?
- 'Safest place in Washington' no more. A reporter's disbelief
- Trump's Republican wall eroding ahead of impeachment vote
- Australian treasurer won't say if he was stopping China sale
- Indian partying hotspot Goa counts losses, braces for change
- Past and future converge in America's Cup challenger series
- Christon lifts Grambling past Alcorn St. 79-74
- Northern Taiwanese city uses AI to manage pedestrian flow at night market
- Pandemic's toll shows up on students' college applications
- New Jersey passes Taiwan resolution supporting BTA with US
- Pacers stymie Curry, bounce back to beat Warriors 104-95
- Stanford at Colorado highlights week in the Pac-12
- Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
- Sri Lankan court acquits ex-rebel lawmaker of murder charges
- Iran holds missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions
- Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rebounds from uncertainty
- Israelis hold dawn protest over PM's corruption trial
- US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
- YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week
- Intense Israeli airstrikes in east Syria said to kill dozens
- World warily watches America's postelection aftershocks
- DHL Express continues to strengthen its global aviation network with the purchase of eight additional Boeing 777 Freighters
- Nostalgia for old era challenges Tunisia’s democratic gains
- US to require negative coronavirus test for travelers from Taiwan and elsewhere
- More than 70% of Taiwanese travel to seek out local delicacies: Survey
- Former boss to testify in 'ndrangheta trials in Italy
- Belgian high schoolers demand to get back in-person learning
- The Latest: S. Korean sect leader acquitted over virus cases
- How strong is democracy in Europe?
- Another tournament in Hawaii, a fresh start for most players
- Friends as playoff foes: Packers' LaFleur faces Rams' McVay
- Not only goalies wear masks: NHL coaches must cover faces
- Snow on Taiwan’s tallest peak visible from afar
- Comfort over style for coaches is college basketball trend
- Estonia's PM resigns over corruption scandal in his party
- Brady vs. Brees: A matchup for the ages and aged
- Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
- US won't observe Uganda's election as accreditations denied
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- Indian man tests positive for Covid 11 days after end of Taiwan quarantine
- EU food agency approves mealworms as human food
- Taiwan reshuffles 47 police chiefs
- Maxi-trial opens for Italy's other mob group, 'ndrangheta
- Kremlin foe Navalny says he will fly home despite threats
- Taiwan to launch domestically made satellites into space
- Aryna Sabalenka wins 3rd straight title in Abu Dhabi
- Japan widens a state of emergency for 7 more prefectures as coronavirus cases surge
- China says will defend self over UK Xinjiang labor measures
- Japan widens virus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge
- Foxconn ventures into Chinese electric vehicle market
- Survey finds global mistrust could weigh on vaccine rollout
- Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte loses Senate majority
- Dutch hold mass coronavirus testing amid new variant fears
- US President Trump might have reversed course on China: Bolton
- TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users
- Germany says it has handed over 14 works from Gurlitt trove
- Brazil finds China's Sinovac vaccine only 50% effective
- After 7 months away from his family, Waqar is finally home
- US team out of men's handball worlds with coronavirus
- World Bank approves cash assistance to crisis-struck Lebanon
- What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time
- Former Taiwan health minister’s comments about COVID-positive doctor spark outrage
- Indonesia launches vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record
- China pandemic control goes rural ahead of Lunar New Year
- Heavy snowfall hits Sweden, Finland; icy temperatures ahead
- UK may move patients into hotels to ease hospital strain
- Sri Lanka cricketers back on home soil for England tests
- Target continues to thrive in whirlwind retail environment
- England prop Sinckler banned for opening match of 6 Nations
- Buying homeowners insurance? Ask these 4 questions first
- Sudanese military helicopter crashes near Ethiopian border
- Japan bars business visitors from Taiwan amid COVID surge
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner
- NIreland stores see empty shelves as Brexit trade rules bite
- Biden picks Samantha Power, former UN envoy, for US aid post
- Advocacy group: Biden should revamp US human rights policy
- Police: Rapper YFN Lucci wanted for murder in shooting
- AP PHOTOS: Tunisian revolution's victims plea for help
- Taiwan High Court confirms life sentence for dismemberment of Canadian
- Brexit: Germany's DB Schenker suspends deliveries from EU to UK
- PE firm Primavera chairman believes Ma "safe and sound", upbeat on Ant
- Outcry over COVID-19 food parcels for UK children prompts U-turn
- Endangered Indian rhinoceros baby is born in zoo in Poland
- Rough road: Playing during pandemic means 'long days' in NBA
- Italian PM Conte faces challenge as Renzi again disrupts
- Central African Republic soldiers repel rebels at capital
- China's 2020 auto sales fall for third year amid coronavirus
- Taiwan to increase monitoring of Meishan Fault
- Poland trial starts over LGBT symbol on revered icon posters
- EU court opinion leaves Facebook more exposed over privacy
- Global Forecast-Asia
- New York City will terminate business contracts with President Trump after the insurrection at the US Capitol
- The Latest: GOP lawmaker expects more Republicans to impeach
- NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
- Consumer prices up 0.4% in December, biggest jump in 4 months, led by sharp rise in gasoline prices
- Consumer prices up 0.4% in December led by higher gas prices
- US COVID-19 deaths hit another one-day high at over 4,300
- China pledges to help Indonesia in fight against coronavirus
- Ivanka Trump's global women's program halfway toward goal
- Volkswagen sold 9.3 million cars in pandemic year, down 15%
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Edmunds: 5 new trucks and SUVs to look for in 2021
- Spain: Snow adds to misery in Madrid slum area without power
- Hockey federation backs Belarus remain co-host of worlds
- AP sources: Eagles won't be penalized for QB decisions
- Text of impeachment resolution under House consideration
- Sarah, Duchess of York, to publish debut historical romance
- Trump appointees pressure Census for report on undocumented
- Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris
- David Barclay, billionaire twin Telegraph owner, dies at 86
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Leaders
- Review: Buried treasure, impending war and loss in ‘The Dig’
- Australia financial unit admits huge Vatican transfer error
- English Standings
- Study: In pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient
- Irish PM sorry for 'profound wrong' of unwed mothers homes
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- Intel replaces its chief executive after 2 years
- Defiance of virus dining bans grows as restaurants flounder
- Airbnb to block, cancel reservations in D.C next week
- Belgian judge asked to investigate death of young Black man
- Mark Shapiro gets 5-year extension as Blue Jays' CEO
- Colombia struggles to keep social leaders safe
- Premier League players told to stop hugging by government
- Watchdog: More than 80 dead in new massacre in Ethiopia
- German regional spy chief fired over Christmas attack probe
- Shakira sells music publishing rights to UK company
- Louisiana State Police: Deputies killed man who shot at them
- California sees bright spot in 'most intense surge' of virus
- The Latest: Browns get back key defensive back Denzel Ward
- NTSB says vehicle battery fires pose risks to 1st responders
- Mexico to use trade deal to make sure workers get vaccine
- Turkish health authority gives go-ahead for emergency use of Chinese Sinovac vaccine
- Turkey approves China-based Sinovac vaccine's emergency use
- Luisi's term with Dallas Symphony extended through 2028-29
- Climate activist Thunberg to appear on Swedish postal stamp
- Peterhansel on track to win Dakar Rally with 2 stages left
- Late Lukaku goal helps Inter set up quarterfinal with Milan
- Bayer Leverkusen signs Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United
- Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
- Sephora to fight against racial bias with an action plan
- Pelosi tells House: Trump 'must go,' calls him 'clear and present danger to the nation that we all love'
- Pietrangelo set for Vegas debut, carries high expectations
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- German government defends slow vaccination campaign
- McConnell racing away from Trump as impeachment vote nears
- Chen the headliner, Bell could be scene stealer at nationals
- Spain: Judge orders incapacitated woman to get virus vaccine
- Amazon seeks to keep conservative app Parler offline
- Cafe, croissant, worms: EU agency says worms safe to eat
- More companies pause contributions to Hawley, others
- Harbaugh, Ravens happily travel road to success in playoffs
- McConnell rejects emergency session for Trump impeachment trial, making delay until Biden presidency all but certain
- Tom Hanks heads TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration
- Report: Companies donated $170M to GOP election objectors
- House GOP leader McCarthy says Trump 'bears responsibility' for attack on Capitol, but says he opposes fast impeachment
- US sanctions controversial deputy of Iraqi paramilitaries
- Gaza's Hamas rulers bar patients from US charity's hospital
- Authorities: Man in 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt at riot arrested
- Longest-serving legislative leader in US history steps aside as Illinois House Democrats choose first Black speaker
- Atletico signs Dembele on loan from Lyon for rest of season
- Northwest storm kills 1, causes landslide and power outages
- Norah O'Donnell: 'Journalism is more important than ever'
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's call to action distorted in debate
- Alabama's governor says Huntsville, Alabama, will be announced as the location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
- Treasury Department says US budget deficit rose 60.7% in first three months of budget year to record of $572.9 billion
- Police make new arrests over 'Hong Kong 12' flee-attempt
- Prosecutors ask judge to order Graham Spanier report to jail
- Fed survey finds modest economic gains at start of year although some areas noted impact of rising COVID cases
- UN says 1 UN peacekeeper killed, 7 injured in attack in Mali
- WTA Abu Dhabi Open Results
- Proposal would replace statue of Confederate with John Lewis
- ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results
- Officer dies cleaning trash; state's 3rd recent police death
- Flint families welcome water crisis charges, seek healing
- Mix of extremists who stormed Capitol isn't retreating
- FIFA details depths of sexual abuse case in Haitian soccer
- Portugal goes into lockdown amid record-breaking virus surge
- Tomlin: a lot of work ahead after Steelers' playoff flameout
- Illinois to replace longest-serving legislative leader in US
- Fed survey finds economy slowing in some areas of country
- Microsoft ousts rivals from CES marquee as show moves online
- US Space Command site to be located in Huntsville, Alabama
- Navajo Nation, New Mexico reach settlements over mine spill
- Israel's benefactor Adelson leaves controversial legacy
- Jerusalem approves location for new US Embassy
- Foden enhances reputation with Man City winner over Brighton
- US budget deficit up 60.7% in first 3 months of budget year
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Lawsuit seeks more protection for endangered right whales
- Doug Liman made the ultimate lockdown movie IN lockdown
- McConnell says in letter to colleagues that he has not decided how to vote on Trump's impeachment at trial
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Rangers sign P Anderson, C Butera to minor league deals
- Florida downplays reports of medical tourism for vaccines
- Facing 2nd impeachment, Trump stands largely silent, alone
- Small plane crashes in South Carolina neighborhood in fog
- Unexpected win has UConn fans downing hot sauce for charity
- Chiefs' Edwards-Helaire rejoins Hill, others at practice
- UCLA promotes Jerry Neuheisel to wide receivers coach
- Harden kept out of practice after he disparages Rockets
- Biden's Commerce nominee says she has 'blueprint' for US
- Jets complete 2nd interview with 49ers' Saleh without deal
- SAG Awards moves air date to avoid conflict with Grammys
- 'It was so frenetic:' HBO Max follows Wolfgang Puck Catering
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Barbara O’Malley, Martin O’Malley's mother, dies at 93
- AP Exclusive: MLB suspends political donations after DC riot
- Rep. Pressley: Husband positive for COVID-19 after lockdown
- Voting begins in US House on impeaching President Donald Trump over riot at Capitol
- Texas solicitor general latest exit in embattled AG's office
- South Korea: Ex-president Park Geun-hye's long jail term upheld
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Housing advocates call on Biden to extend eviction ban
- Impeachment could become defining moment for Liz Cheney
- Browns, Chiefs bear unmistakable thumbprint of their ex-GM
- FBI, Justice Department leaders stay out of sight after riot
- Majority in US House has voted to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection; voting still underway
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- 2 passengers beat Greek subway official after mask order
- LPGA opens with consecutive events in Florida a month apart
- President Donald Trump impeached by US House for incitement of insurrection at Capitol; 1st US president impeached twice
- A record year for NJ sports betting; casinos, not so much
- Guy Coates, longtime AP reporter in Louisiana, dies at 80
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- VIRUS TODAY: Coronavirus deaths hit another daily high in US
- Intel, KB Home rise; Big Lots, Urban Outfitters fall
- AP source: Brooklyn Nets agree to 4-team deal for James Harden, acquiring 3-time scoring champion from Houston Rockets
- UConn guard Bouknight has elbow surgery, out indefinitely
- WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise
- African Union buys 270 million vaccine doses for continent
- BC-US--Index, US
- Led by Cheney, 10 House Republicans back Trump impeachment
- FIFA grants approval for Macario to play for US
- FAA steps up enforcement against unruly airline passengers
- Mounce scores 29 to carry Furman over The Citadel 94-88
- Business Highlights
- Capitol investigators try to sort real tips from noise
- Bayern knocked out of German Cup by second-division Kiel
- Nigerian diplomat's family sues Boeing over 737 Max crash
- Porzingis set to return from knee injury vs. Hornets
- Tottenham held to 1-1 draw by Fulham in Premier League
- Hurkacz wins 2nd title, beating Korda in Delray Beach Open
- Ter Stegen's saves put Barça past Sociedad in Super Cup
- A day of historic impeachment, a Capitol as armed encampment
- Trump, in video released after 2nd impeachment for Capitol insurrection he fomented, disavows violence by supporters
- Risky driving: US traffic deaths up despite virus lockdowns
- Proposed corporate tax hike in California would aid homeless
- Officials: Suspect in 3 Puerto Rico policemen killings dead
- Olympian Keller charged with taking part in US Capitol riot
- Indiana, Purdue expect intensity of rivalry to remain strong
- Buttoned-down Baker: Mayfield showing maturity for Browns
- Tottenham buckles again in familiar style, City jumps to 3rd
- Australian Open qualifying complete; 15 charters to arrive
- MLS players won't be rushed into decision on revising CBA
- AFC's young QB quartet, old NFC guard create huge age gap
- Pharmacist accused of spoiling vaccine has license suspended
- Bills brace for run-dominant, Lamar Jackson-led Ravens
- No. 15 Ohio St women snap Iowa's 42-game home winning streak
- Norfolk State routs North Carolina Wesleyan 80-58
- Ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder charged with willful neglect of duty related to Flint water crisis.
- Ex.-Michigan Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water crisis
- Alabama's Jordan Bruner out indefinitely with knee injury
- MATCHDAY: Madrid plays Bilbao for place in Super Cup final
- Trump administration slashes imperiled spotted owls' habitat
- Tesla balks at touch screen recall, US agency takes action
- Coronavirus: WHO team arrives in Wuhan to probe virus origin
- NHL Wild Card Glance
- Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik to be "Jeopardy!" guest hosts
- Michigan hires Mike Hart as running back mentor
- Farabee has 4-point game, Flyers beat Penguins 6-3
- Aid chief: US naming Yemen rebels terrorists a famine threat
- Santos beats Boca for all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final
- Chinese anti-submarine warfare aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Lions complete second GM interview with Holmes
- Asia Today: China's cases spike ahead of WHO research visit
- Bekelja, Held combine for 43, No. 19 DePaul women win
- Saints' defensive line aims to disrupt Bucs' Brady once more
- Declassified document indicates US commitment to defending Taiwan
- Huntkey Presents at the All-Digital CES 2021
- New Inject/Eject Mechanism from Southco Simplifies Installation and Operation with Tool Free Operation
- Donnie Yen appointed as International Image Ambassador of Hong Kong Fire Services Department
- Kincentric Best Employers in Malaysia Embrace the Next Normal in Extraordinary Ways
- Marine Stewardship Council: Assortment of top chefs combine for sustainable seafood cookbook
- CUHK Business School Research Finds People Adapt and Grow More Conscientious When Promoted to Supervisory Roles at Work
- Cambodia: Activists slam 'politicized' trial of opposition
- Brockers, Donald back together on Rams' D-line for playoffs
- Harris replaces injured Pucovski for Australia against India
- Transcript of Trump's speech at rally before US Capitol riot
- Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
- Eyes on Team UK as America's Cup challengers prepare to race
- Obama-era official Kurt Campbell picked as Biden’s Asia coordinator
- No. 16 USF women win 9th straight, beat Tulane 72-53
- Doncic has 34 points, Mavs beat Hornets in Porzingis' return
- Divers resume sea search for crashed plane's 2nd black box
- Antetokounmpo's triple-double lifts Bucks over Pistons
- Biden forgoing Amtrak trip to Washington over security fears
- Doncic leads Mavs past Hornets in Porzingis' return
- Greene, Oduro carry George Mason over La Salle 75-42
- Wichita St. beats Tulsa 72-53
- South Korea’s top court upholds 20-year prison term for ex-President Park over corruption
- Florida State shoots 70.7% in 105-73 win over N.C. State
- LSU tops Arkansas 92-76 with big first half
- Lawyer, 10 others said to be arrested in Hong Kong crackdown
- Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent
- Managers detained as 22 trapped in China mine for 3rd day
- Murphy hits winner, scores 23 to lift Wofford over VMI 80-78
- Kenic scores 27, carries Chattanooga over Mercer 83-80
- Watson scores 19 points to carry Dayton past Duquesne 72-63
- Cooper dominant again as Auburn beats Georgia 95-77
- Fox, Rodman selected with the top picks in the NWSL draft
- S. Korean court confirms 20-year term for ex-president Park
- Durant, Nets win while short-handed with Harden deal pending
- China reports 2020 exports rose 3.6% despite virus, US tariff war; trade surplus swells to $535 billion
- DeGray III lifts UMass past Rhode Island 80-78 in OT
- Nutall scores 28 to lead Sam Houston St. over Lamar 96-71
- Rielly scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 5-4
- Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
- LeBron James scores 26 points, Lakers roll past Thunder
- Indonesian health workers receive COVID-19 vaccination
- Chinese state media says WHO research team has arrived in Wuhan, China, to investigate origins of the coronavirus
- Valanciunas leads Grizzlies to 118-107 win over Timberwolves
- China 2020 exports up despite virus; surplus surges to $535B
- Willis scores 28 to carry UIW over McNeese St. 83-61
- Scooter crashes into light rail tram in southern Taiwan
- 'Cover up of cover-up' still led to downsized Russian ban
- Immigration agency leader resigns, only weeks in office
- Clergeot leads SE Louisiana past Texas A&M-CC 76-63
- Bowled Gaz! Lyon hits 100-test milestone in decider vs India
- Stamkos has goal, 2 assists as Lightning beat Blackhawks 5-1
- Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin over Cent. Arkansas 95-69
- Activists slam 'sham trial' of Cambodia opposition members
- Mexico, Central America cite COVID-19 concern over migration
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bats in 1st test against England
- Korean Peninsula: Nuclear submarine plans trigger arms race fears
- Texas A&M closes on 12-5 run, beats Mississippi State 56-55
- List of Qualifying Players for the Australian Open
- Drug dealer convicted in 7 killings could face execution
- Honduran migrants head for Guatemala border as police wait
- Ex-Michigan governor faces 2 charges in Flint water scandal
- 'Not worth my life': Ugandans vote in tense election
- Doutrive scores 17 to lift Boise St. over Wyoming 90-70
- Top EU court: Minors can't be deported with no home to go to
- Today in History
- NY Democrat's ties to Maduro may help Biden unlock stalemate
- Vaccines and masks: Biden plan aims to break pandemic cycle
- Asian shares mixed as traders await details of Biden plan
- Expecting trouble, DC locks down a week before inauguration
- EXPLAINER: Barring Trump from holding office again
- Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon
- Enduring 2nd impeachment, Trump stands largely silent, alone
- A day of historic impeachment, a Capitol as armed encampment
- Capitol investigators try to sort real tips from noise
- EXPLAINER: What's next after House impeachment vote
- McConnell open to convicting Trump in impeachment trial
- Taiwan receives 1st shipment of liquefied natural gas from Cheniere
- Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
- Leonard leads Clippers past short-handed Pelicans 111-106
- Singleton leads New Mexico past Dixie State
- Benefactor to Hongkongers in Taiwan arrested amid HK's purge of opposition voices
- Lillard has 40, Blazers tie team record for 3s to beat Kings
- 3 Taiwan-made Teng Yun drones spotted at Taitung airbase
- Bears in the air: DHL flies two Himalayan brown bears to their new homes
- Boeser scores twice, Canucks beat Oilers 5-3
- Japan to light up Taipei 101 with love
- President Tsai holds videoconference with US envoy to UN after canceled Taiwan trip
- Is the Pakistan-Iran-Turkey rail link economically viable?
- Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou received death threats in mail, Canada court hears
- No. 2 Baylor heads to No. 15 Texas Tech for showdown
- Sundqvist, Binnington help Blues open with 4-1 win over Avs
- Powerball jackpot hits $640M as Mega Millions grows to $750M
- Mayors of Newark, Taiwan's Taoyuan talk pandemic recovery
- Taiwan CECC to test 400 more contacts of doctor, nurse
- Merkel's party chooses new leader ahead of German election
- US ambassador to UN and Taiwan's president meet virtually
- Leaders like UK’s Johnson who wooed Trump face tricky reset
- Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps: UN
- Analysis: Nets have pieces, now they need to fit together
- 'At 6 p.m., life stops': Europe uses curfews to fight virus
- KEF Creates Maximum Bass in Minimum Space with New Uni-Core Technology
- Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
- Turkey urges 'review' of US sanction decision over S-400s
- Lebanon begins all-day curfew as virus spins out of control
- NFL wild-card games show potential for alternate broadcasts
- India culls thousands of birds over avian flu concern
- Taiwan's NCSIST begins 2nd wave of missile tests
- Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
- State media: Iran fires cruise missiles during naval drill
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Start of Japan rugby season delayed after 62 COVID-19 cases
- The Latest: Germany records highest single-day death toll
- What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I'm pregnant?
- US college football star says his story began in Taiwan
- Japan's new virus emergency met with public indifference
- Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining
- Norwegian Air to end long-haul flights, focus on Europe
- Johnson Electric reports Business and Unaudited Financial Information for the Third Quarter of Financial Year 2020/21
- Taipei Game Show to take advantage of haven from COVID
- German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020
- France opposes foreign takeover offer for supermarket chain
- Consumers, businesses to suffer from cotton ban, China says
- China puts Taipei 101 in Ministry of State Security promotional video
- 2021 Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival visual unveiled
- Taiwan futures exchange keeps wary eye on young investors amid stock boom
- Taiwan badminton queen cruises into quarter-finals at Thailand Open
- Taiwan’s 1,500 extra quarantine rooms fully booked ahead of Lunar New Year
- Russia giving up top FIFA seat, targets new UEFA position
- Pingtung man fined NT$700,000 for spending Taiwan quarantine in Kinmen
- EXPLAINER: What is WHO team in Wuhan looking for
- Taiwan's KMT to set up US office after 8-year hiatus
- Somber Tunisia marks 10 years since revolution in lockdown
- Hong Kong internet firm blocked website over security law
- Another Aston Villa game called off because of virus cases
- Biden likely to improve ties with Asia, end 'silly trade war': Mahathir
- Reform Party leader tasked to form Estonia's new government
- Brussels police arrest 116 at protest over Black man's death
- Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open
- Taiwanese-American Andrew Yang announces New York mayoral bid
- Denmark to hold impeachment trial vote on ex-minister
- Fact check: As Wikipedia turns 20, how credible is it?
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- A day to remember: London nursing home greets virus vaccine
- Europe's rights court accepts Ukraine case against Russia
- Greek lawmakers debate purchase of 18 Rafale fighter jets
- WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for pandemic origins
- Dutch Labor Party leader steps down over welfare scandal
- Zimbabwe court denies bail for journalist over false story
- UN watchdog confirms another Iranian breach of nuclear deal
- Officials say fire in Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh has destroyed hundreds of homes. No casualties are reported.
- Fire destroys hundreds of homes in Rohingya refugee camp
- WHO says Africa to see 1st vaccine doses from COVAX in March
- Delta posts $12 billion loss in 2020, cautious 1Q outlook
- German lockdown loopholes criticized as deaths hit new high
- Raids in Pakistan's NW leave 3 soldiers, 2 militants dead
- Greece campus police plan met with protests
- US bans imports of Xinjiang cotton and tomato products
- Jailed Lukashenko opponent Kolesnikova defiant in Belarus
- Lawmaker wants Dolly Parton statue at Tennessee Capitol
- Lady Gaga to sing anthem, J-Lo to perform at inauguration
- Blast at Poland explosives plant kills 1, injures 1
- Russia prison agency warns Navalny he faces immediate arrest
- Trippier's ban to end in Feb regardless of Atletico appeal
- Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
- At a glance: Europe's coronavirus curfews and lockdowns
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
- German news agency dpa says illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy, has died
- Pakistani military says Indian fire kills soldier in Kashmir
- Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas
- Mortgage rates poised to rise as U.S. Treasury yields surge
- Real Madrid sends Luka Jovic back to Frankfurt on loan
- NGOs accuse France of climate inaction, bring case to court
- Former Michigan health chief Nick Lyon charged with 9 counts of involuntary manslaughter in Flint water crisis
- Wales back Liam Williams to miss 6N opener after red card
- Stefanski returns to Browns, playoffs after COVID-19 absence
- AP PHOTOS: Venezuelan street artist seeks to inspire
- FAA grapples with COVID cleanups in air traffic centers
- Olympic champion Rollins-McNeal suspended in doping case
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- Samsung promises new phones will deliver more for less money
- The Latest: Trump's trial could start on Inauguration Day
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- Trump's Mar-a-Lago warned over coronavirus mask violations
- Letlow's widow enters race for Louisiana congressional seat
- Cuba tweaks socialist model to encourage work amid crisis
- US imposes sanctions on China's CNOOC oil company over South China Sea
- Tintin comic book art breaks auction record at $3.1 million
- Peterhansel leads Dakar Rally heading into last stage
- "ZeroCovid" campaigners urge Europe-wide shutdown
- Fifty years on, the Nile dam that changed the face of Egypt
- AP source: Urban Meyer nearing deal to coach Jaguars
- UK fishers cry foul as Brexit red tape leaves catch rotting
- Hot again: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record
- High Court rules for city of Chicago in vehicle impound case
- Unclear who presides at Trump trial if he's out of office
- Russia's rebranded handball team gives hint at Olympic look
- Companies push incentives to get workers vaccinated
- New York attorney general sues NYPD, saying rough treatment of spring protesters part a longstanding pattern of abuse
- NY attorney general sues NYPD over Floyd protest response
- The Latest: Georgetown men’s hoops postpones 2 more games
- After 2018 own goal, FIFA opens World Cup TV sale in Italy
- Sudanese protesters rally, demand detention centers closed
- Ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins NYC mayoral race
- Italy's ex-premier Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for tests
- Kathleen Heddle, Canadian Olympic rowing champ, dies at 55
- Gov't watchdog: Justice Department leaders failed to prepare or manage border policy that resulted in family separations
- Study: Pandemic eats into LGBTQ representation on network TV
- Turkmenistan, Afghanistan open new infrastructure projects
- Man injured after exchanging gunfire with Minneapolis police
- Trump backers seek online refuges after big tech backlash
- Gov't watchdog: DOJ failed 'zero tolerance' management
- Poshmark's shares soar in debut to public markets
- Jets' search continues after 2nd meeting with Titans' Smith
- Years of white supremacy threats culminated in Capitol riots
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Connecticut probing Amazon's e-book deals with publishers
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- NATO chief calls for justice over US Capitol mob siege
- US imposes new sanction on Beijing over South China Sea
- Unions: Passenger rails need better security, no-ride list
- PSG's Mbappe may feel old when facing new Angers prodigy Cho
- Steelers part ways with Randy Fichtner, 2 assistants
- Pebble Beach for pros only this year because of COVID spike
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- 'MLK/FBI' probes when bureau bugged Martin Luther King Jr.
- Toyota fined for failing to report, fix emissions defects
- MIT professor charged with hiding work for China
- Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DOD secretary
- Italy's PM to address Parliament on latest coalition crisis
- PlayUp to do mobile sports betting for New Jersey racetrack
- High-scoring Caitlin Clark fitting right in with Iowa women
- Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves
- Jill Biden to name director for military families program
- Unbeaten Michigan faces Minnesota in key Big Ten clash
- Texas megachurch pastor sent to prison for fraud scheme
- AP source: Lions agree to deal with Brad Holmes as GM
- Doctor who backed Trump's health boasts dies at age 73
- Reinaldo Rueda leaves Chile to become Colombia coach
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Lawsuit: Community college program was human trafficking
- NFL amends draft eligibility due to pandemic impact
- Heartbeat abortion ban may finally pass in South Carolina
- France to expel delivery man refusing Kosher orders
- UFC won't punish fighters for marijuana use in policy change
- French man wanted in homicide arrested in Colombia
- Spal upsets Sassuolo to set up quarterfinal against Juventus
- North Korea parades new ballistic missiles
- Similarities abound for Browns, Chiefs in first playoff game
- Petco goes public again as spending on dogs and cats soars
- Afghan intel agency says it killed council member in battle
- Nets GM: Superstars will sacrifice to make Harden trade work
- Deadly earthquake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi island
- Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow to combined $1.39B
- Man accused in fire that killed 36 expected to plead guilty
- Allen, Jackson set for playoff showdown as Bills host Ravens
- Bills and Ravens to meet for first time in NFL playoffs
- Comparison between Capitol siege, BLM protests is denounced
- Public officials charged in Flint water crisis, allegations
- Madrid digs way out of post-storm garbage, damaged trees
- Blue Origin launches capsule to space with astronaut perks
- Google muscles up with Fitbit deal amid antitrust concerns
- Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve
- Epstein hired as MLB consultant to evaluate rules changes
- Powell signals Fed will keep aiding economy with bond buying
- Deadly Grand Canyon copter crash likely caused by wind
- Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems
- Browns aim to keep late-season surge going in Kansas City
- US commission says China possibly committed 'genocide' against Uighurs
- US prosecutors: Jailed MS-13 bosses behind wave of violence
- Review: In 'One Night in Miami,' speculative history sings
- Veterans on each side of the divide among Capitol mob dead
- CONCACAF resets men's Olympic qualifying for March 18-30
- Business as usual for high court, despite riot, impeachment
- Key moments in Flint, Michigan’s lead-tainted water crisis
- SEAL pleads guilty to role in hazing death of Green Beret
- Packers host Rams with NFC championship game berth at stake
- VIRUS TODAY: Unemployment claims in US rise to 965,000
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Oxygen shortage in Amazon city forces mass patient transfer
- Search continues for Oregon woman swept away in mudslide
- Jared Goff to start for Rams in Green Bay; Wolford inactive
- Brexit hikes costs, hassle for UK musicians touring EU
- Walker taking his time as Celtics look to resume play
- LA Galaxy sign former West Brom goalkeeper Jonathan Bond
- Athletics acquire reliever Nik Turley from Pirates for cash
- US agency updating auto safety ratings for new technology
- RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet
- Chen the headliner, Bell could be scene stealer at nationals
- US rejects UN plea to reverse Yemen rebel terror designation
- Florida rebuilds D-line by adding transfers Newkirk, Shelton
- HHS leaders: No evidence of child abuse surge amid pandemic
- José Martínez agrees to 1-year contract with Mets
- Dallas to rename street after shooting victim Botham Jean
- Chiefs' Bieniemy focused on Browns, not vacant coaching jobs
- Capitol riot: Confederate flag photo leads to man's arrest
- Suit: Cops killed autistic teen by sitting on him, chokehold
- Montreal Major League Soccer team drops Impact nickname
- In voting to impeach, SC's Rice acknowledges political risk
- Delta, United, Alaska: No guns in luggage for DC flights
- Ferguson encouraged Man United's Rashford to take on UK govt
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Ethan Allen, Virgin Galactic rise; First Republic, Xcel fall
- Wright sets program record for assists, Colorado beats Cal
- Knebel, Dodgers agree to $5.25 million, 1-year contract
- Mexican president mounts campaign against social media bans
- Riot? Insurrection? Words matter in describing Capitol siege
- Panthers offer GM position to Seattle's Scott Fitterer
- Waitress credited with helping boy after noticing bruises
- Biden unveiling $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to speed vaccine rollout, steady economy, reopen schools
- Packers' potent offense faces big test from Rams' defense
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Arsenal remain in midtable after 0-0 draw with Palace
- Groups sue federal EPA to rescind Florida wetlands authority
- Chris Armas becomes head coach of MLS Toronto team
- Athletic knocks out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barça
- English Summaries
- English Results
- CNN’s Tapper won’t take back criticism of congressional vet
- Man gets life prison sentence for killing on college campus
- Business Highlights
- No. 18 Indiana women use a 20-3 2nd quarter to beat Purdue
- Browns' Hunt set for emotional, playoff reunion with Chiefs
- FBI tracking 'extensive' online chatter about armed protests
- UK bans travel from South America over Brazil variant fears
- Indonesia: Data recovered from crashed jet's black box
- Dutch government could quit over child benefits scandal
- Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC
- English Results
- Joanne Rogers, widow of TV's famed Mister Rogers, dies at 92
- Urban Meyer has agreed to a contract to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars
- Feds seize nearly 300 bricks of cocaine at Florida airport
- Mossimo Giannulli asks to finish prison sentence at home
- Fourth UN peacekeeper dies following attack in northern Mali
- Injuries force 4 changes for India in 4th test vs Australia
- Jones leads UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 92-54
- Saints' Brees sees playoff clash with Brady's Bucs as fate
- MATCHDAY: Roma visits Lazio looking to put pressure on top 2
- Study: minorities should be designated vulnerable to COVID
- A healthy Herman gets to Hawaii and starts well at Sony Open
- UCLA rolls to 91-61 win over WSU, goes to 6-0 in Pac-12
- Russell Wilson expects to have input on Seahawks' next OC
- Arkansas court: Judge can't handle capital murder case
- Packers' Adams finally gets to face off with LA's Ramsey
- AP source: Phillies agree to $6M, 1-year deal with Bradley
- Union: 17 Chicago cops resting in burgled office suspended
- Dunn scores 20 to lift Temple past UCF 62-55
- Prosecutor: Capitol rioter aimed 'to take hostages'
- Oprah Winfrey documentary to release on Apple TV+
- Pelosi's nine impeachment managers hope to 'finish the job'
- Allen, Utah turn back Stanford 79-65
- N Korea holds huge military parade as Kim vows nuclear might
- Leonard Fournette grateful for second chance with Buccaneers
- Olympic medalist Knierim, new partner lead US pairs
- Bell leads Pacific past Santa Clara 79-58
- Quake sets off landslides, kills at least 3 in Indonesia
- Arkansas man accused of beating officer with US flagpole
- Mychal Givens, Rockies agree to $4.05M, 1-year contract
- U.S. adds CNOOC to black list, saying it helps China intimidate neighbors
- Nord Stream 2: Germany says construction can continue
- Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book
- Kentucky adds former West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe
- Blues' Blais suspended 2 games for illegal check to head
- NC State QB transfer Hockman commits to Middle Tennessee
- Warren lifts Hampton over South Carolina Upstate 69-68
- Morrison, Georgia upend No. 23 Lady Vols 67-66 on road
- Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
- Lefty Wood joins Giants on $3 million, one-year contract
- Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Murphy scores 14 to carry Belmont past Tennessee Tech 88-67
- Chong Qui lifts Mount St. Mary's over Merrimack 77-57
- Asia shares inch up as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
- Asia Today: China's COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases rise
- LSU hands No. 7 Texas A&M its first loss, winning in OT
- Golfer Cabrera arrested in Rio for extradition to homeland
- LSU spoils No. 7 Texas A&M’s perfect season with OT win
- Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
- US blacklists Xiaomi, CNOOC, Skyrizon, raising heat on China
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Oshie has 3 points, Capitals open with 6-4 win at Buffalo
- Saxton has 20 points, No. 5 South Carolina routs Vandy
- Williams double-double helps Purdue defeat Indiana 81-69
- FAU hangs on for 81-79 win over FIU
- Confirmation hearing postponed for Biden's intel chief pick
- Evans has 24 points, No. 2 Louisville routs Boston College
- Steadman lifts Montana over N. Arizona 67-56
- Islanders beat Rangers 4-0 in 1st of 8 games between rivals
- Inside Europe 15.01.2021
- Rockets rally past Spurs 109-105 in 1st game without Harden
- The New York Jets have reached an agreement in principle with 49ers assistant Robert Saleh to become their head coach.
- China's embassy in Netherlands condemns precedent-setting meeting between US, Taiwan representatives
- Collier, No. 21 Texas women bounce back to beat Kansas 79-72
- Bruins win 3-2 in SO, spoil Ruff's debut as Devils coach
- Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade
- Raptors hold off Hornets 111-108 for third win
- Jets hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as coach
- Players arrive for Australian Open; straight into quarantine
- Indonesia expands effort to recover crashed plane, victims
- No. 13 Michigan women beat Wisconsin 69-40
- Hurricanes open with 3-0 win over rebuilding Red Wings
- Alabama knocks off No. 14 Mississippi State women 86-78
- Mexico clears ex-defense secretary of all US accusations
- Henderson carries Campbell over Presbyterian 48-46
- Open Skies: Russia starts withdrawing from defense pact
- Dungee, No. 17 Arkansas women edge Briggs, Gators 84-80
- Miller scores 18 to lead UNC Greensboro past Samford 87-63
- Taiwanese singer Fanny Liu is 'close contact' of Covid case in Hebei, China
- Brits bounce back: Team UK wins twice on Prada Cup's 1st day
- Giles Jr. leads Saint Francis (Pa.) past Bryant 89-82
- Patrik Laine lifts Jets past Oilers in OT
- Townsend, No. 20 Gonzaga women defeat Santa Clara 71-52
- Taiwan's Kaohsiung one of New York Times' '52 places to love in 2021'
- Forsberg, Saros lead Predators to 3-1 win over Blue Jackets
- Flowers scores 27 to lead LIU-Brooklyn past Wagner 77-66
- Dutreil carries Sacred Heart over Central Connecticut 65-48
- Hood scores 19 to lift Montana St. past Portland St. 71-64
- Groce leads E. Michigan past Calvin College 67-56
- Anumba scores 14 to carry Winthrop over Longwood 72-61
- Bouyea scores 28 to lead San Francisco past Portland 79-63
- Broome lifts Morehead St. past E. Illinois 87-61
- Queta lifts Utah St. over San Diego St. 57-45
- US government executes drug trafficker for Virginia gang killings, despite his COVID-19 infection last month
- Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
- US ambassador to UN praises Taiwan as 'model for democracy'
- Groves scores 25 to carry E. Washington over S. Utah 75-63
- Why is Laos building Mekong dams it doesn't need?
- Johnson II scores 18 to lead N. Colorado past Idaho 74-54
- Attorney criticizes 'excessively light sentence' for retired Taiwanese general
- Adams leads Jacksonville St. over Tennessee St. 65-64
- Connor McDavid has hat trick, Oilers beat Canucks 5-2
- Today in History
- Amazon city scrambles to provide oxygen to COVID-19 patients
- Haiti braces for unrest as opposition demands new president
- Sharks open the season with 4-3 shootout win over Coyotes
- Portland's Nurkic fractures right wrist against Indiana
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- Amid cacophony since Capitol siege, key officer stays silent
- Roddy carries Colorado State past San Jose State 90-57
- Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
- Sabonis has 23 pts, 15 boards as Pacers down Blazers 111-87
- Taiwan’s TSMC to boost capital expenditure to record US$28 billion
- British conductor Simon Rattle applies for German citizenship
- Stone breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Ducks 4-2
- Capitol rioters included highly trained ex-military and cops
- Jokic, Nuggets hold off Curry, Warriors for 114-104 win
- In coronavirus vaccine drive, Deep South falls behind
- Kaprizov scores in OT in NHL debut, lifts Wild over Kings
- Rare sedition charge gains interest after Capitol attack
- Xi asks Starbucks' Schultz to help repair US-China ties
- Sparse trees, little work for woodcutters in squeezed Gaza
- US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump
- Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inaugural
- Fate of Biden agenda rests with Schumer in 50-50 Senate
- Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy
- American Magic loses to Team UK in AmCup challenger series
- Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
- Impeachment complicates the early days of Biden's presidency
- Trump impeachment trial to focus on his attacks on election
- Asian shares follow Wall St lower as traders mull Biden plan
- Pelosi's nine impeachment managers hope to 'finish the job'
- Indonesian fisheries worker in Taiwan tests positive for Covid
- GOP senators in spotlight as second impeachment trial looms
- BYU rallies to defeat Saint Mary's 62-52
- Indonesia postpones fee change for migrant workers in Taiwan until July
- Japanese artist's newest painting to get international debut in Taiwan
- 12 Pakistani police fired for not protecting Hindu temple
- AP Interview: Netanyahu challenger pledges change with Biden
- New York City bus left dangling from overpass after crash
- Bar-headed geese make debut appearance in Taiwan
- EXPLAINER: What's next after House impeachment vote
- Spain rejects virus confinement as most of Europe stays home
- Rohingya: Why Bangladesh is in a diplomatic fix over Saudi repatriation
- Pfizer cuts back vaccine deliveries to EU at 'short notice'
- Root closes in on century as England leads by 71 in 1st test
- Mentors wanted: Virus limits vet-rookie time away from rink
- Cambodian labor leader's trial for border remarks begins
- UFC bouts return to Fight Island; McGregor back in octagon
- New orders: USA Luge's Emily Sweeney returning to World Cup
- China builds new quarantine center as virus cases rise
- Avalanche warnings after heavy snowfall in Alps
- East Taiwan KMT lawmaker accused of Sogo bribes released on bail
- Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
- Rare conviction of South Sudan soldiers for rape raises hope
- Japan minister says "anything can happen" with Tokyo Games
- Ugandan president reported leading in early election results
- AP Interview: Arrested US lawyer says HK courts face choice
- Dutch Cabinet meets amid speculation government will quit
- 2 Egyptian women to stand new trial over TikTok dance videos
- No. 12 Clemson aims to end 10-game slide vs No. 18 Virginia
- BC-GLF--Sony Open Scores
- Taiwan political magazine to cease print publication after 33 years
- Elvis Presley's Graceland starting virtual tours
- Iran’s Guard holds ballistic missile drill amid tensions
- US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
- Taiwan warns against sharing false COVID quarantine hospital list
- Global Industry Leaders Highlighted Food Safety Issues in Times of Pandemic at the 6th Food Safety Forum
- Top shopping mall in southern Taiwan reports growth despite pandemic
- The Latest: Germany passes 2 million mark for COVID cases
- Germany approves resuming Russia gas pipeline work
- Taiwan's Pegatron teams up with Tesla on charging stations
- McClean suspended by Stoke for training in private gym
- Dakar Rally motorcyclist dies from injuries days after crash
- Heathrow Airport gives all clear after responding to 'suspect item'
- Lawyer for Daniel Pearl's family faces uphill legal fight
- Greece to hike fines for violation of COVID-19 restrictions
- Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/18/2021
- Biden picks familiar faces for top roles at FEMA, CIA
- Russia announces its withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty following US exit
- Head of blood doping ring convicted, sentenced to prison
- Russia withdraws from Open Skies Treaty after US departure
- Swiss supreme court details anti-China bias of Sun judge
- Syrian Air makes 1st Aleppo to Beirut flight since 2011
- Body found in Taiwan river believed to be missing Indonesian student
- Taiwanese returnee from Guam did not die of coronavirus
- Kerry Logistics Network Opens Chemical Logistics Centre in Cangzhou China To Capture Market Potential in Chemical Logistics
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Another recession looms for UK economy as lockdowns bite
- Auckland City out of Club World Cup, cites NZ virus measures
- Billionaire right-wing patron Adelson buried in Jerusalem
- Xi asks Starbucks’ Schultz to help repair US-China ties
- Turkish leader defiant on Russian system but wants US jets
- Pakistan names 9 uncapped players for tests vs South Africa
- JPMorgan's profits jump as economy, investment bank recovers
- UK imposes travel restrictions amid worries of new variant
- Biden announces former FDA head David Kessler as chief science officer for vaccine drive to stop spread of coronavirus
- Norway adjusts advice after vaccine deaths but isn't alarmed
- Former Italian leader Berlusconi released from hospital
- Dutch media report Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government is resigning over scandal involving child welfare fraud probes
- Biden taps former FDA chief Kessler to lead vaccine science
- Lockerbie bomber family loses appeal to overturn conviction
- Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire; some injured
- Talks remain deadlocked between Indian farmers, government
- Advocates: Carolina breeders supporting cockfighting in Guam
- Wells Fargo 4Q profit rose 4%, tops Street estimates
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Norway: Former minister's ex-partner gets 20-month sentence
- Q&A: Kingsley Ben-Adir breaks out as Malcolm X
- Migrant caravan on the move in Honduras in uncertain times
- Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in December as energy prices jumped by the largest amount since June
- Citigroup 4Q profit down 7%, revenue drops by 10%
- Warrant: Rapper YFN Lucci was driver in fatal shooting
- Where MLK and Coretta met and studied, a memorial will rise
- U.S. retail sales fell in December for 3rd straight month
- December wholesale prices up 0.3% with sharp jump in energy
- Germans win skeleton golds; Uhlaender leads US sliders
- Chinese investors can soothe Xiaomi’s U.S. pains
- Senhwa Biosciences Presents Positive Cholangiocarcinoma Data
- Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military has entered his home and “we are in serious trouble.”
- Norway says Pfizer temporarily reducing European deliveries
- Rooney gets Derby manager's job permanently, stops playing
- Online sign-ups complicate vaccine rollout for older people
- US industrial production jumps 1.6% in December, remains below pre-pandemic levels
- 2 nuke plants, 1 bribery scandal, no answers: Towns on edge
- Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump
- US industrial production jumps 1.6% in December
- Apaches object to Forest Service review of huge copper mine
- Mexico president accuses DEA of fabricating general's case
- Justice Dept. inspector general opens review into agency's role in response to riot at US Capitol
- Milan opens 1st fashion week with no VIP guests due to virus
- Brexit clears way for South African to reach Premier League
- Wisconsin teen charged with killing infant daughter in woods
- 3x3 basketball player from Switzerland comes out as gay
- Justice Dept. watchdog opens probe of response to riot
- Teen Cuban infielder among Marlins' international signings
- Barcelona delays presidential elections because of pandemic
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Prosecutors drop securities case against former VW CEO
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- SPHL Glance
- ECHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- China strips license of lawyer for Hong Kong activist
- Oil giant Total withdraws from US energy lobbying group
- Woman fatally shot as she pursues man who stole cellphone
- Jacobson Pharma’s Proposed Spin-off and Separate Listing of JBM (Healthcare) Limited on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
- Family of man fatally shot by Texas officer call for arrest
- The Latest: Calls to governors for more Guard troops for DC
- Lottery players have chance at 2 giant jackpots
- Dominic Smith, Mets agree to $2.55 million, 1-year contract
- International students launch campaign to return to Australia amid border closures
- Retail group: holiday sales up 8.3% amid big spending shift
- Olympic champion says she was assaulted by sports official
- AP source: LeMahieu, Yanks work on $90 million, 6-year deal
- Walmart's e-commerce chief resigns after nearly 5 years
- $500K in Bitcoin sent from France to US far-right groups
- Appeals court OKs convictions in college basketball scandal
- Creighton dorm evacuated after student tries to make ricin
- Hackers 'manipulated' stolen COVID vaccine papers, says EU agency
- Unity has long been a theme, and anxiety, for new presidents
- Browns Pro Bowl guard Bitiono back for playoffs after COVID
- Federal prosecutors allege some involved in riot at Capitol had intended ‘to capture and assassinate elected officials’
- US shifts command plan to reflect warming Israeli-Arab ties
- Feds: Capitol mob aimed to 'assassinate' elected officials
- Peterhansel wins Dakar Rally 30 years after first victory
- Strong 5.9-magnitude quake shakes Guatemala
- NJ to fine sports books asking players to cancel withdrawals
- AP source: Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before Biden's inauguration
- EU looks at vaccine certificates to help summer tourism
- The Latest: SEC resets 3 postponed women's basketball games
- Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
- Russian circus sparks outrage over animals dressed as Nazis
- Democratic lawmakers join call for Census director to resign
- The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data
- Turkish leader eyes favorably Greek PM meet amid tensions
- 'Parasite's' Bong Joon Ho to head Venice Film Festival jury
- Skyler Astin finds new notes to hit on ‘Zoey’s Playlist’
- UConn recruit graduates early, quickly joins No. 4 Huskies
- Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 2M amid vaccine rollout
- AP PHOTOS: Shopping and dining out: Wuhan a year later
- Lebanon OKs law to import vaccines as virus hits new record
- Hernandez, Stripling agree to 1-year deals with Blue Jays
- AP sources: Vice President Mike Pence calls Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to congratulate her, offer assistance
- White Army vet charged in shooting Black girl at Trump rally
- One-city March Madness leads to more straightforward bracket
- EPA finds toxic chemicals leached into common pesticide
- PSG coach Pochettino tests positive for virus
- Expansion could bring football back to WAC this fall in FCS
- Optimistic banks start moving 'bad' loans back to 'good'
- Mike Pence calls Kamala Harris to offer congratulations
- Catalonia pushes elections back to May 30 due to virus surge
- Biden's aid plan could revamp economy, prompt GOP resistance
- Transgender athletes look to changing of White House guard
- Tight games this weekend, with one upset projected
- Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership
- Abbas decrees first Palestinian elections in 15 years
- Polish small businesses consider lockdown dodges to survive
- VIRUS TODAY: Global death toll for COVID-19 surpasses 2M
- Brain power: DeChambeau dissects what went wrong at Masters
- Ex-foreign correspondent reflects on risks for US reporters
- Federal report says pandemic hit seafood industry hard
- No charges in Pennsylvania discarded-ballots case
- Merkel's party opens convention to choose new leader
- Flint water charges escalate debate over officials' failures
- Wiggins scores 21, Maryland beats Division II Wingate 100-58
- Bellinger agrees to $16.1M, 1-year contract with Dodgers
- NBA fines Irving $50,000 for health, safety violations
- Iowa judge tosses felonies against Black Lives Matter leader
- Pompeo offers burst of actions, attacks before leaving State
- Philip J. Smith, who led Shubert Organization, dies at 89
- EU regulator: Hackers 'manipulated' stolen vaccine documents
- Charges dismissed against police officer in summer protest
- Brewers reach 1-year deals with Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff
- Trump administration sued over Georgia health plan
- Judge, Yankees agree at to $10,175,000, 1-year contract
- Braves agree to 1-year deals with left-handers Fried, Minter
- FBI: Florida man plotted attack on pro-Trump protesters
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- WHO cites human behavior more than variants as virus spreads
- Reliable third baseman Matt Chapman earns big raise from A's
- Marco Andretti to step back from full-time IndyCar racing
- Meyer believes Jacksonville 'is the place' he can win in NFL
- Anger in states over pace of COVID-19 vaccine allotments
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- Indians avoid arbitration with 3, all acquired in trades
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Right-hander Reyes Moronta reaches one-year deal with Giants
- Review: 'Locked Down' mirrors our quarantine experiences
- Double first: Man U men, women play champs leading 2 leagues
- Dorothy Schmidt Cole, oldest living Marine, dies at 107
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Extremists exploit a loophole in social moderation: Podcasts
- Biden says he'll use Defense Production Act to 'maximize manufacture' of coronavirus vaccine, fulfilling campaign pledge
- World Golf Championship moving from Mexico to Florida
- Chiefs aim for quicker starts as they begin title defense
- Pirates avoid arbitration with pitcher Musgrove, 8 others
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Case against woman charged in boyfriend's suicide to proceed
- Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil fall; Thermo Fisher, Axon rise
- Pitt suspends freshman forward John Hugley following arrest
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Off to solid start, Dorrell sees big things in store for CU
- Noem blames Capitol insurrection on lack of civics education
- Top cornerbacks standing out on NFL's Super Bowl hopefuls
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- UN hopes to take first step to elect next chief by Jan. 31
- Union Berlin stuns Leverkusen 1-0 to move 4th in Bundesliga
- Lazio eyes Champions League after 3-0 derby win over Roma
- NY prosecutors interview Michael Cohen about Trump finances
- Court puts halt on construction of $1B Maine power corridor
- CORRECTS: National Rifle Association files for bankruptcy, gun-rights group will legally move from New York to Texas
- NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
- Rebels kill 1 UN peacekeeper in Central African Republic
- Von Miller under investigation by police in suburb of Denver
- Volland scores again as 4th-place Monaco wins at Montpellier
- BC-US--Index, US
- Falcons pick Titans offensive coordinator Smith as new coach
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Josh Gordon's reinstatement rescinded, suspension resumes
- Pence speaks at memorial service for Yeager in West Virginia
- US imposes sanctions on Cuba citing human rights violations
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Kiana Williams makes 6 3s, No. 1 Stanford routs Utah 82-54
- Carr, Allen lead Delaware over Hofstra 74-56
- FCS schedules nearly set with season starting in February
- Phillies agree to 1-year deals with 3, including Hoskins
- Abmas scores 34 to lead Oral Roberts over Denver 88-84
- Jones leads UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 83-75
- EXPLAINER: Why expansion of vaccine to smokers caused a stir
- Olivari scores 23 to lift Rice past Old Dominion 69-59
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Maduro ally presses for dialogue with Biden
- Washington appoints NBA G League's 2nd female GM, Nichols
- Business Highlights
- Biden picks geneticist as science adviser, puts in Cabinet
- Athletic trainers adapt to chaos of sports in a pandemic
- Mississippi pump project gets go-ahead, but needs funding
- Chock, Bates take lead at nationals with record rhythm dance
- Coronavirus: India launches massive vaccination drive
- Virginia AG authorizes probe of statue-removal contract
- Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Soto, Josh Bell, Nats agree for 2021
- Browns' Garrett 'due,' wants to leave impression on Mahomes
- AP source: Red Sox's Devers agrees to $4,575,000 deal
- Thomas lifts Mount St. Mary's past Merrimack 63-52
- Trump gives award to Morocco's king in private ceremony
- Lindsey Horan back with US after recovering from COVID-19
- Trump supporters among those seeking Jan. 20 protest permits
- MATCHDAY: Desperate Chelsea goes to stubborn Fulham in EPL
- Coroner: 1 dead after shooting at Mississippi courthouse
- House speaker's office invader to be put under house arrest
- Russia withdrawing 300 military instructors from CAR
- TSA looking into adding Capitol rioters to US no-fly list
- Buchanan scores 14 to lift Manhattan past Niagara 58-49
- NFL suspends Bears DL Edwards Jr. 2 games
- Kiss scores 22 to lift Bryant over St. Francis (Pa.) 72-63
- McCullers, Díaz reach deals with Astros, who finalize Báez
- Defense shines as UAB beats Charlotte 61-37
- Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson share early lead at Sony Open
- Papal jersey: Francis blesses Hawks jersey on MLK birthday
- A man of letters: Yogi Berra to be featured on new stamp
- Court filing seeks to save MSU women's swimming and diving
- Ralph Lauren drops Justin Thomas after gay slur heard on TV
- Judge: Alabama transgender license policy unconstitutional
- FAA approves fully automated commercial drone flights
- Oilers place goalie Mike Smith on long-term injury reserve
- Taiwan's CECC planning partnership to develop COVID antibody treatments
- US lawyers ask 2nd Circuit to nix Trump from defamation suit
- Anderson leads Western Kentucky over Marshall 81-73
- Cubs avoid arbitration with Bryant, Báez, Contreras
- Marist beats Fairfield 73-63
- Taiwan shuttlers reach finals at Yonex Thailand Open
- Mexico publishes US evidence on ex-defense secretary
- Martin carries Monmouth past Quinnipiac 92-80 in OT
- Brim leads North Alabama over Kennesaw State 66-43
- Bruce Headley, California thoroughbred trainer, dies at 86
- 'This is not a game': Global virus death toll hits 2 million
- Burk scores 27 to carry IUPUI past N. Kentucky 74-69
- Winthrop beats Longwood for 13th straight win to open season
- Brown leads Georgia Southern past Troy 67-64 in OT
- Angels avoid arbitration with Bundy, 4 others
- Rookie India attack dismisses Australia for 369 in 4th test
- China’s human rights abuses can no longer be swept under the rug
- Bellarmine tops Florida Gulf Coast 74-60
- AL champion Rays avoid arbitration with Glasnow, 3 others
- Tattersall lifts UC Riverside past Cal Poly 86-51
- Vanecek makes 28 saves in NHL debut, Capitals sweep Sabres
- Konecny records hat trick, leads Flyers past Penguins 5-2
- Flowers leads South Alabama over Appalachian St. 73-64
- Orioles have deal with Mancini, swap figures with Santander
- Godfrey carries Purdue Fort Wayne over Milwaukee 81-72
- UN chief urges vaccinations for all -- not just the rich
- Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue
- Stamkos, Palat lift Lightning over Blackhawks again
- Cardinals, Flaherty still without deal, swap arb figures
- Moore lifts Oakland past Youngstown St. 82-65
- Taiwan offers to help following Indonesia's deadly quake
- Coronavirus: China builds hospital in 5 days after virus surge
- Henderson carries Campbell over Presbyterian 73-51
- Tigers avoid arbitration with all 8 remaining players
- Senators beat Maple Leafs in 1st game in more than 10 months
- Vice president pays tribute to Taiwan's late puppet master
- Davis scores 26 to lift Detroit over Green Bay 86-61
- Jones scores 21 to carry Stetson past Liberty 65-59
- Report: Australian Open arrivals hit by positive COVID tests
- Konecny has hat trick, Flyers beat Penguins for 2-game sweep
- Drummond has 33 points, 23 boards as Cavs top Knicks 106-103
- Turner scores 25 to lead Bowling Green over Buffalo 76-69
- Celtics run past Magic 124-97 after week-long hiatus
- Defense shines as North Texas routs UTEP 63-33
- Royals reach 1-year deals with Keller, Mondesi to avoid arb
- Pierre Jr. leads Southern Miss over Middle Tennessee 84-54
- Freeland among Rockies to avoid arbitration with 1-year deal
- Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals
- Sanders, USC women beat No. 25 Washington St. 81-77 in OT
- Bucks survive shaky free-throw shooting to edge Mavs 112-109
- Patton lifts Cleveland St. over Wright St. 66-64
- Williams, Jump help No. 1 Stanford women rout Utah 82-54
- Bucks hold off Mavericks 112-109 for 4th straight victory
- Gordon leads Louisiana Tech past UTSA 77-66
- Mexico sees record spike in coronavirus cases
- Warren lifts Hampton past South Carolina Upstate 84-74
- Levi carries Texas Rio Grande Valley past Dixie State 82-49
- Diplomats: UN Lebanon envoy Jan Kubis to head Libya mission
- Fields carries Arkansas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 74-72
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 lead Thunder past Bulls in OT
- Martinez, Jackson lift Wagner past LIU-Brooklyn 76-74
- Woman arrested in Capitol attack: 'I listen to my president'
- Sow carries UC Santa Barbara past UC San Diego 69-52
- Ferguson lifts Lipscomb over North Florida 84-72
- Davis leads Texas State past UALR 63-59
- Wells lifts Texas-Arlington past Louisiana-Lafayette 91-86
- Kirk lifts UIC past Robert Morris 67-53
- Cook carries North Dakota St. past North Dakota 62-45
- D-backs avoid salary arbitration with Weaver, Kelly
- King scores 21 to lead Siena over Rider 78-69
- California Baptist beats Tarleton State 83-74
- Miller-Moore, Lever lift Grand Canyon past Bethesda 121-62
- South Africa's Haysom to head UN mission in South Sudan
- Mitchell scores 26, Jazz use 21-0 run to beat Hawks 116-92
- Taipei landlords caught illegally renting out studios for quarantines
- Today in History
- Mexico clears general, publishes US evidence against him
- Landeskog scores 200th goal, Avalanche rout Blues 8-0
- In Mexico, women take the front lines as vigilantes
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Maduro ally presses for dialogue with Biden
- Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
- Aimaq, Overton lead Utah Valley past Seattle 93-92 in OT
- Biden: We'll 'manage the hell' out of feds' COVID response
- Antetokounmpo plans to shoot more to fix free-throw woes
- US calls Bahrain, UAE 'major security partners'
- America's Cup challenger series: American Magic loses twice
- India starts inoculating health workers in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign
- Short-handed Clippers manhandle Kings 138-100
- INAUGURATION EXPLAINER: Biden's event will be very different
- LeBron, Davis lead Lakers' 112-95 dismantling of Pelicans
- Iran test-fires ballistic missiles at 'hypothetical' enemy ships
- Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
- India starts world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Diary shows how quest for love landed Navy vet in Iran jail
- Inauguration Day also is move in/out day at the White House
- Mariners avoid arbitration with Crawford, Murphy and Montero
- US sanctions 6 officials for undermining Hong Kong's democracy
- Trump's presidency not just a blip in US foreign policy
- Padres avoid arbitration with Pham, 4 others
- Lorenzen, Castillo among 6 to reach deals with Reds
- Indonesia quake: Rescuers race against clock to find survivors
- Sherfield scores 23 to lead Nevada over Fresno St. 73-57
- US carries out 13th and final execution during Trump administration, most for any presidency in more than 120 years
- State Department official, envoy to US share limelight with Taiwan bear
- China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases
- Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
- Saleh's hiring by Jets source of pride for Muslim community
- Official: 2 insider attackers kill 12 Afghan militiamen
- Taiwan in urgent need of blood donations
- Bowl games look to future after weathering challenging year
- Paradise not always peaceful during tour's Hawaii swing
- Nepali mountaineers make first K2 winter ascent
- Stith scores 13 to lift CS Bakersfield over Hawaii 60-55
- South Africa in Pakistan for 1st test series since 2007
- Germany: 3 candidates as Merkel's party chooses new leader
- Taiwan, Vatican reap harvest of smart agriculture at joint farm
- US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash
- UN: Pandemic reduced migrants by 2 million by mid-2020
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- The Latest: UN: Pandemic reduced migrants by 2M by mid-2020
- Iranian Guard holds anti-warship ballistic missile drill
- Taiwanese lawmaker advocates for better environment for job-seeking foreign graduates
- Germany sends Alexei Navalny transcripts to Moscow in poisoning probe
- Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday
- Noël leads 1st run of World Cup slalom moved to Flachau
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has chosen Armin Laschet as its new leader
- Sri Lanka openers cut England's lead to 196 in 1st test
- DPP council member in North Taiwan city loses recall vote
- Taiwan's Acer remains world No. 5 PC brand
- Stuck in Bosnia, migrants sleeping rough face up to winter
- Nadiem Amiri accepts opponent's apology for ‘ugly words’
- Taiwanese fishing trawler saves crew of 22 from sinking Panamanian ship
- Italian skier Bassino takes 1st-run lead in GS, Shiffrin 4th
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 5 dead of suspected gas leak in Italian nursing home
- European powers press Iran to back off latest nuclear move
- Uganda says President Yoweri Museveni wins a 6th term, as top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging
- Sudan imposes curfew in West Darfur amid deadly clashes
- Uganda says president wins 6th term as vote-rigging alleged
- Biden fills out State Department team with Obama veterans
- Sidelining experts, Brazil bungled its immunization plans
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Semeru volcano on Indonesia's Java island spews hot clouds
- Pandemic interrupts longtime Isle Royale wolf, moose study
- After Trump, Biden aims to reshape the presidency itself
- AP PHOTOS: Vaccinated Indian nurse hopes worst is over
- Long road to normalcy: Virtual village connects marathoners
- Nepali team first to top world's 2nd tallest peak in winter
- Donor backlash fuels GOP alarm about Senate fundraising
- Bus driver who veered off bridge, refused test is suspended
- Biden: Science will be at `forefront' of his administration
- Philippine air force helicopter crash kills all 7 aboard
- Another UN peacekeeper killed in Mali, 5th in a week
- West Brom beats Wolves 3-2 for 1st EPL win under Allardyce
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Fleeing New Yorkers squeeze surrounding housing markets
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- ECHL Glance
- SPHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- English Results
- English Summaries
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
- Expo 2020 unveils key pavilion in Dubai as pandemic surges
- AP Exclusive: Selena Gomez: Big Tech 'cashing in from evil’
- Dahlkemper becomes third US international at Man City Women
- Teens tutor peers online to fill need during pandemic
- Skoda to withdraw sponsorship if Belarus hosts hockey worlds
- Prince William worried about strain on UK emergency workers
- Loch on the brink of clinching World Cup luge overall title
- Wind, rain, heavy snow hit New England, cause power outages
- Will Trump's mishandling of records leave a hole in history?
- Humphries wins monobob debut, Friedrich sets wins record
- Bologna beats Hellas Verona 1-0 for first win since November
- Will Trump's mishandling of records leave a hole in history?
- Restaurants, bars scramble for propane amid pandemic winter
- AP Explains: Road to Palestinian vote full of obstacles
- Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
- Hell to pay: Arson shakes a Church of Satan community
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- GM to build electric delivery vans in Canada
- Dortmund rues missed penalty in 1-1 draw with lowly Mainz
- Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in riot probe
- Federal prisons on lockdown in run-up to Biden inauguration
- Antonio scores on return, West Ham beats Burnley 1-0 in EPL
- German Results
- German Summaries
- The Latest: Jets scrap practice over possible virus exposure
- Driedger will get the opening-night start in net for Florida
- Brighton beats Leeds 1-0 in EPL for first win in 2 months
- Marseille misses penalty in 2-1 home loss to lowly Nimes
- Maryland prepares $3.5 million payout to McNair parents
- Ozil appears close to ending his time at Arsenal
- Alavés, Cádiz humbled by 2nd-tier teams in Copa del Rey
- Governors' anger grows as federal vaccine stockpile vanishes
- Hugues Fabrice Zango breaks world indoor triple jump record
- State capitols boarded up, fenced off, patrolled by troops
- Relief for Lampard as Chelsea sees off 10-man Fulham 1-0
- McEwen lifts Marquette past St. John's on late basket
- Missouri woman seen with Pelosi sign charged in DC riot
- Champagnie's sparkling return lifts Pitt over Syracuse 96-76
- Walker has 20, Gray 19; FSU wins 20th straight ACC home game
- UN says breakthrough achieved in Libya transition talks
- Georgia beats Ole Miss for first SEC win of season 78-74
- Liddell, No. 21 Ohio St power past No. 14 Illinois 87-81
- Navy edges American 87-86 in OT, first game for Eagles
- Rams won't have WR Cooper Kupp for playoff game with Packers
- Moffatt, Ferguson lead Colgate over Holy Cross 95-55
- Walton, Wynter lift Drexel over William & Mary 82-58
- March for Life asks its supporters to stay home this year
- Arthur Smith signs deal to be Falcons coach
- Walker carries Northeastern over College of Charleston 67-62
- Stephens scores 33 to carry VMI past The Citadel 110-103
- Boy reported dead at sea in attempt to reach Canary Islands
- Thomas scores 20 to lead Ball St. over N. Illinois 78-58
- Dunn scores 20 to lift Temple past Tulane 65-57
- Williams leads Hartford past UMBC with double-double
- In cold weather, anti-Netanyahu protests continue in Israel
- Messi doubtful as Barça plays Bilbao in Super Cup final
- Collins scores 24 to carry Davidson past La Salle 77-53
- Egor Shrangovich's OT goal gives Devils 2-1 win over Bruins
- 19th-ranked DePaul women smother Georgetown in 78-54 win
- Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call
- Biden outlines 'Day One' agenda of executive actions
- No. 23 Minnesota hands No. 7 Michigan 1st loss in 75-57 romp
- Mitchell carries Rhode Island past George Mason 80-60
- The Latest:
- Penguins' Jared McCann fined $10,000 for elbowing
- Last-minute basket lifts Old Dominion over Rice
- Mains scores 17 to carry N. Arizona past Montana 62-58
- Banking heir Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57
- More backlash for GOP's Hawley as Loews Hotel cancels event
- Allen carries Georgia St. past Coastal Carolina 71-68 in OT
- Pippen scores 22 to carry Kent State past Ohio 89-79
- Flannigan scores 21, Auburn rallies past Kentucky 66-59
- Truong's 17 leads No. 20 Gonzaga women past San Francisco
- William urges public to follow queen's example and get jab
- King scores 20 to lead Army past Boston University 79-59
- Health fraud case: Mississippi pharmacy owner gets 18 years
- Mount delivers again for Lampard as Chelsea ekes out big win
- Funk scores 18 to lift Bucknell past Lehigh 75-70
- UNLV's Coleman out of for the season with stress fracture
- Bishop leads Montana St. past Portland St. 69-64
- Lewis has 9 3s, scores 30 to lead JMU to win in CAA opener
- Nets coach says Harden will start Saturday night vs Magic
- Ashworth leads Utah State past San Diego State 64-59
- Betty White marks 99th birthday Sunday; up late as she wants
- Murphy scores 23 to lead Wofford over Chattanooga 77-59
- Obanor scores 25 to carry Oral Roberts over Denver 91-82
- Alvarez carries Mercer over W. Carolina 78-76
- Bryant scores 17 to carry Georgia Southern past Troy 63-56
- Murphy lifts New Hampshire over Stony Brook 81-64
- UK chooses Cornish village as site for G-7 summit in June
- Maddison celebrates alone as Leicester jumps to 2nd in EPL
- Noel scores 26 to lift UMass Lowell past Binghamton 92-78
- Colorado uses balanced offense to beat Stanford 77-64
- Ware, Baxter lift Morgan St. past Coppin St. 92-72
- Miller scores 20 to lift UNC Greensboro over Samford 82-70
- Moore scores 31 to lift Oakland past Youngstown St. 81-74
- Akron hands Toledo 1st MAC loss 95-94 in overtime
- Smoots scores 14 to lead N. Colorado past Idaho 75-61
- Petty sets record; Alabama routs Arkansas, wins 7th straight
- Jones lifts S. Utah past E. Washington 99-94
- Davis scores 15 to lift Vermont past Maine 65-30
- Goodwin, Notre Dame hold off Boston College 80-70
- Joyce scores 21 to lead Air Force past Wyoming 72-69
- Tall Dark Stranger voted harness racing’s Horse of the Year.
- Mass on kidney to keep LeVert out indefinitely for Pacers
- Facebook puts warning on virus video by retired cardinal
- Weber State's 22 3s buries NCCAA-level Yellowstone Christian
- Williams scores 22 to lead Charlotte past UAB 70-55
- Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens rivals with jail
- Coyotes bounce back with 5-3 win over Sharks
- Forrest scores 27 to lead FAU past FIU 107-63
- Smith scores career-high 27 to lead Mississippi State 72-69
- Weems scores 20 to lift DePaul past Valparaiso 77-58
- $640 million Powerball drawing up next as big jackpots grow
- No. 2 Baylor to 12-0 after 68-60 win at No. 15 Texas Tech
- Williams carries Indiana St. over Illinois St. 73-65
- Childs scores 19 to lift Bradley over Evansville 69-60
- Kessel scores twice, Coyotes beat Sharks for series split
- Bothwell leads Furman past E. Tennessee St. 78-66
- Abilene Christian forces 30 turnovers, wins 76-42
- MATCHDAY: Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield
- Ravens RB Ingram inactive for divisional playoff at Buffalo
- Grand Canyon defeats Bethesda 98-47
- Some 9,000 Honduran migrants cross north into Guatemala
- Hicks scores 13 to lift Alabama A&M over Alabama St. 70-63
- Cain, Huskers hand No. 15 Ohio State women 1st loss 63-55
- Southern Mississippi beats Middle Tennessee 64-59
- Blackmon carries North Alabama past Kennesaw State 66-64
- Broadway Jr. leads Cent. Michigan past E. Michigan 75-64
- Nutall scores 33 in Sam Houston State's eighth straight win
- Lafayette nips Loyola (Md.) 77-75 in Greyhounds' opener
- Johnson leads Nicholls St. over Cent. Arkansas 74-72
- Spurs end 4-game home skid, top short-handed Rockets 103-91
- Sheppard leads Belmont to 11th straight victory 98-91
- First-place UCLA beats Washington 81-76 for 6th straight win
- Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game
- Morehead State wins fifth straight game
- Benning leads Fairfield past Marist 55-52
- Asberry scores 23 to lift Texas St. past UALR 67-56
- Omier carries Arkansas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 93-72
- Jenkins carries Norfolk State past Delaware State 87-76
- Cleveland lifts NC A&T past Carver College 112-46
- No. 18 Virginia routs No. 12 Clemson to stay perfect in ACC
- Parker scores 12 to carry Liberty over Stetson 68-58