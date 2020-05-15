英文新聞列表 English News List
- Record-setting Navy QB Perry will get NFL shot with Dolphins
- AP Exclusive: Texas AG helped donor fight virus lockout
- Russia slams US arguments for low-yield nukes
- Food crisis deepens as Puerto Rico school cafeterias shutter
- Court: Kansas can't require voters to show citizenship proof
- LPGA pushes back schedule to mid-July in hopes of safe start
- Secretariat is 7-2 early favorite in virtual Kentucky Derby
- Greece claims Turkey tried to help migrants enter its waters
- Appeals court hands blow to Democrats in ballot order suit
- Orioles OF Mancini understands risk of COVID during chemo
- Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL workers taking pay cuts
- Spanish Vuelta reduces format for 1st time in 35 years
- Bills sign son of former Dolphins linebacker Bryan Cox
- Transgender fire chief files discrimination suit over firing
- Cowboys agree to terms with veteran free agent CB Worley
- Protective orders issued to 'Duck Dynasty' star's family
- Pandemic puts additional strain on international MLS players
- Pandemic crisis squeezes Cuba's fragile private businesses
- Pod hockey: Leading plan for NHL return includes empty rinks
- UK now has world's third-highest virus-related death toll
- Military helicopter missing in sea between Italy and Greece
- AP Interview: Amash says voters want political 'alternative'
- Dalla Torre, grand master of Knights of Malta, dies at 75
- RSL striker Giuseppe Rossi coping in unfamiliar surroundings
- WNBA rookies will begin receiving health benefits this week
- El Salvador's jail crackdown on gang members could backfire
- Falcons won't commit to DE Takk McKinley past 2020 season
- Bad hair days: Virus confounds stylists in a fashion capital
- Kenseth dusting off firesuit for chance to win races again
- Shipping tycoon defends Venezuela gas delivery amid shortage
- 2 guards at ICE jail die after contracting coronavirus
- Georgia's LB Tae Crowder happy to be drafted, Mr. Irrelevant
- US women's indoor volleyball league to begin play next year
- Across Europe, ideas differ over whether leagues can resume
- Just in case: Trump to prep for transition in case he loses
- Ravens exercise 5th-year option on All-Pro CB Humphrey
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Cyprus unveils road map to easing coronavirus restrictions
- Brinker, Gilead rise; Hasbro, Akamai Technologies fall
- America First meets global pandemic, testing Trump worldview
- Facebook Q1 revenue growth slows but stronger than expected
- Many field hospitals went largely unused, will be shut down
- Colts sign 2nd kicker as Vinatieri recovers from knee injury
- Red Wings sign high-scoring Swedish winger Mathias Brome
- MLB teams offer ticket refunds, credit for games not played
- Romania: Orthodox Church blasts posters of doctors as saints
- Tesla ekes out small 1Q net profit, surprising Wall Street
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Microsoft's cloud business helps offset pandemic woes
- Hall of Fame motocross rider Marty Smith dies in crash
- Baseball Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony
- Favre: Rodgers 'surprised' by Packers' decision to take Love
- Packers announce signings of 15 undrafted free agents
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Libya's Hifter declares cease-fire in Tripoli fighting
- Brazil leaves its many poor hanging amid coronavirus surge
- VA defends use of unproven drug on veterans for coronavirus
- Harrison Ford piloting plane that wrongly crosses runway
- K-State salary, athletic department cuts to save $3.5M
- Former Liberian security forces commander deported from US
- Damien Jefferson is 3rd Creighton player to enter NBA draft
- AP source: Rays plan furloughs of some full-employees
- Ex-Jaguars LB Smith charged with sexual activity with minors
- Seahawks' biggest offseason makeover is on offensive line
- Business Highlights
- 'Shoot-to-kill' bear captured alive after 10 months on the loose in Italy
- Journalists face growing threats in Europe: NGOs
- Coronavirus brings trouble to Cambodia's garment industry
- Winston: Pursuit of Saints back-up role a sign of maturity
- Joe Biden says he'd leave US embassy in Jerusalem if elected
- Coco Gauff's dad, Corey, gets USTA developmental coach honor
- Debate flares over legal protections as businesses open up
- Utah halts crime-detection deal over company's past KKK ties
- Over 70% of tested inmates in federal prisons have COVID-19
- Police: Callers bombard office in support of defiant pastor
- FIFPro lauds growth of women's game but calls for protection
- Chargers TE Henry optimistic extension can be reached
- Trump erupts at campaign team as his poll numbers slide
- Churchill Downs to reopen stables, race without spectators
- Ex-congregant charged with breaking into minister's home
- Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option on TE O.J. Howard
- Inmates sue prison guards after being beaten while cuffed
- Citing coronavirus concerns, coach Verbeek leaves Adelaide
- Taiwan's NCKU research momentum remains despite coronavirus pandemic
- Netherlands office in Taipei pulls name-change video
- Police: Bodies in vehicles outside Brooklyn funeral home
- Canadian NATO helicopter reported missing between Greece and Italy
- The pandemic and rising Islamophobia mar Ramadan in India
- John Bolton book again delayed, this time to June 23
- Virus roadblock ends in shooting in southern Mexico
- Utah guard Timmy Allen declares for NBA draft
- Verge is 3rd Arizona State player to declare for NBA draft
- Sabrina Ionescu, wrestler Spencer Lee share Sullivan Award
- Asia Today: Sri Lanka reimposing full curfew amid resurgence
- China's manufacturing weaker in April as virus hurts exports
- China threatens to halt medical supplies after Netherlands changes Taiwan rep office name
- Two questions you should ask before discussing Taiwan-China relations
- Adam Scott set for ''9 Holes with a Mate" live on Instagram
- Former US Olympic gymnastics coaed for 8 years
- No ‘Black Widow’ or ‘F9’ leaves a muted summer movie season
- Star Labuschagne in Cricket Australia's contracted players
- US diplomat lauds Taiwan as leader in coronavirus response
- Many Japanese defy appeals to stay home to curb virus
- Taiwan NSB director says Kim Jong Un is 'sick'
- New Zealand Rugby facing 70% drop in revenue for 2020
- Today in History
- As virus cases surge, Brazil starts to worry its neighbors
- Spoiler? Amash's 3rd-party presidential bid raises concerns
- Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
- US Navy will host Hawaii exercises but keep sailors at sea
- Biden assault allegation prompts GOP attacks, Dem worries
- Over 70% of tested inmates in federal prisons have COVID-19
- Trump says he's not extending social distancing guidelines
- Taiwan refutes Philippine claim that China has say in OFW's fate
- AP PHOTOS: Images of Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic
- Hopes turn to virus drug breakthrough as economies stumble
- UN warns that 'tragedy beckons' in Syria from virus
- South Korea investigating cause of fire after 38 workers die
- Pakistan: Indian fire kills soldier, 2 civilians in Kashmir
- Chalk marks, discipline aid mass protest in virus-era Israel
- Analysis: NCAA moves toward athlete compensation but how?
- Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work side gigs
- Top actor and Bollywood scion Rishi Kapoor dies of leukemia
- Wild will seek spark anew from surging Fiala when NHL's back
- Five of a kind: Taiwan marks 5 days with zero new coronavirus cases
- Season on Ice: Flyers want to continue Stanley Cup pursuit
- The Latest: Australian Capital Territory free of COVID-19
- Alabama student names NASA's first Mars helicopter
- Europe's employment aid keeps jobs from vanishing -- for now
- Staff member at Taiwan office in France tests positive for coronavirus
- Rishi Kapoor: Indian veteran Bollywood actor dies after fight with cancer
- Pandemic will change world order, bring about 'de-Sinicization': Ex-Chinese diplomat
- Journalists' working conditions hit hard by coronavirus
- Nokia profit up; sales dip with coronavirus supply issues
- Taiwan’s TSMC announces pay increase for fifth year in a row
- Asian shares rise on hopes for drug to treat coronavirus
- Taiwan’s chance to move towards omnilateralism
- Photo of the Day: Kaohsiung's Tower 85 marks zero new cases
- Taiwan police head furious over acquittal of cop killer
- TRA design group releases prototype of new ticket machine
- THSR non-reserved seats unavailable during Labor Day holiday
- Taiwan reports 18th day free of new local coronavirus cases
- Sailors become biggest cluster of infections in Sri Lanka
- Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the First Quarter of 2020
- US surveillance plane flies south of Taiwan
- Outsiders consider possibility of chaos in North Korea
- Eurozone economy shrinks 3.8% in first quarter, biggest drop since records began in 1995; unemployment inches up
- European economy suffers biggest hit on record amid pandemic
- Germany raids sites linked to Hezbollah, extends ban
- Malaysians second most numerous foreign professionals in Taiwan
- Finland to take 130 refugees, mostly children, from Greece
- Israelis protest at court ahead of anti-Netanyahu petitions
- The Latest: Italy could create safety net for soccer clubs
- Joe Biden picks vetting team as he searches for running mate
- Temple in W. Taiwan refuses foreigners out of coronavirus fears
- Greek PM confirms Canadian military helicopter has crashed
- Poland's president appoints acting head of Supreme Court
- Philippines extradites suspect in Taiwanese financial scandal
- AP-NORC poll: Seeking virus data, people struggle with trust
- AP-NORC poll: High use, mild trust of news media on COVID-19
- South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg dies
- UK admits it could miss 100,000 daily virus tests target
- Lawyers for Michael Flynn release internal FBI emails, notes
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- DC police: Suspect arrested for shooting at Cuban Embassy
- Comcast profit slides as pandemic hits movies, theme parks
- McDonald's says 1Q sales drop as 25% of stores are closed
- Another glut of US unemployment applications is expected
- Twitter swings to 1Q loss despite revenue growth as costs up
- European Central Bank cuts rate on cheap loans to banks, offers new credit to banks to cushion economy against outbreak
- American Airlines posts $2.2 billion loss during pandemic
- EPL's Saudi piracy concerns as Newcastle takeover assessed
- Spain's economy shrinks, oil looms large with oversupply
- No joy for Thai drinkers as ban on alcohol sales extended
- Turtle Recall: Derby dashed, turtles go in slow, steady race
- Police: Woman drove car with her 5-year-old child on hood
- Lebanon to announce long-awaited economic reform plan
- Philippines rejects China's territorial label on island
- Criminals quick to exploit COVID-19 crisis in Europe
- US wages and benefits were steadily rising before COVID-19
- US consumer spending plunges 7.5% in March, reflecting virus
- GigaMedia Announces First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
- Immigrants deliver food, 'hope' to workers hit by pandemic
- Inside Europe 30.04.20
- Kishore Mahbubani: COVID-19 'enhanced China's position in the world order'
- Finland to take 100 refugee children from Greek camps
- India:'Dismay' as White House unfollows PM Modi on Twitter
- Inaugural season of cricket's The Hundred postponed to 2021
- Turkey sends 2nd consignment of medical supplies to US
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Parents of slain Taiwanese cop fume at not-guilty verdict
- Make a financial recovery kit to rally faster after disaster
- US intel agencies: COVID-19 virus not man-made or altered, but still studying if outbreak began in China lab accident
- Vatican closes latest probe into girl's 1983 disappearance
- US intel: Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory
- New Slovakian government wins mandatory confidence vote
- Germany wary of lifting lockdown, despite economic pain
- Surf's down in California: Governor will close beaches
- Biden reaches deal to let Sanders keep hundreds of delegates
- Danes foil terror plans with 'militant Islamic motive'.
- Fear of future that devastated NYC restaurant workers face
- Fed expands Main Street Lending Program for businesses
- AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
- Joshua could fight without fans in first title defense
- Police: 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident
- Tyson temporarily closes Nebraska beef plant for cleaning
- Trump ally Roger Stone appeals sentence in Russia probe
- Search continues for military chopper lost in sea off Greece
- Nats' star Ryan Zimmerman's AP diary: Pondering retirement
- Bullets, virus: Fears multiply for Colombia's ex-rebels
- Top diplomats discuss peace plans for eastern Ukraine
- Lebanese premier says his government will seek financial assistance from the IMF after Cabinet approved a reform plan
- Britain celebrates inspirational veteran's 100th birthday
- Report: Mexico's economy plunges deeper into recession
- Commodities ripe for a rebound
- Philippine rebels end cease-fire, ordered to resume attacks
- Top Russian diplomat dismisses Czech claims of poison plot
- Poland's ex-leaders to boycott May presidential election
- French soccer league says Paris Saint-Germain has been awarded title
- Women leaders condemn threat against congressional candidate
- Producer's memoir talks life of hits, magic of Ed Van Halen
- PSG declared French league champion as season ends early
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Recruiting stars shine at NFL draft
- Bosnian Serbs under fire for mismanaging coronavirus crisis
- Hospital ship leaving New York City as virus cases decline
- Pence's wife says he was unaware of mask policy during visit
- Palestinian-Danish poet who criticized Muslims dies
- Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong: The next ruler of North Korea?
- New York City will halt subway service from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. during virus outbreak, citing need to disinfect trains
- Bundesliga forced to wait for go-ahead to resume
- Bengals release QB Dalton, clear way for Burrow to lead
- 3 soldiers killed in explosion at Guyana military base
- Military sexual assault reports rise, in Air Force above all
- Man wanted in Germany for alleged IS terror plot arrested
- Man pleads guilty to racist threats against black activist
- PBS Memorial Day concert pushed to TV event because of virus
- Giants pick up fifth-year options on Engram, Peppers
- Pelosi: $1T needed to avert state, city layoffs from virus
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he tested positive for the coronavirus. and will self-isolate
- Ghana virus cases rise 24% a week after lockdown was eased
- Poll: Many Americans feel lonely and anxious during pandemic
- How do I get money from the US coronavirus relief deal?
- AP Interview: João Mário in lockdown limbo in Moscow
- Russian prime minister reveals testing positive for virus
- 'Is my dad alive?': Outrage as deaths mount at veterans home
- More Russian doping cases in pipeline as investigation ends
- Libya's UN-supported government rejects rivals' cease-fire
- Baltimore turns to aerial surveillance as homicides continue
- Big changes in AFC East, but Belichick the constant for Pats
- Kosovo president nominates new prime minister candidate
- Jordan halts Israeli farmers' access to border enclave
- Top European Union diplomat denies bowing to China pressure
- Wake Forest turns to ETSU's Forbes as men's basketball coach
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- NCAA board recommends delaying change to transfer waiver
- 2 more Ohio counties to be subject of another opioid trial
- Few new restrictions as Georgia's shelter-at-home order ends
- ESPN names Phil Dean new "Monday Night Football" producer
- KC uses 5th-year option on Mahomes, works on long-term deal
- Serbia opposition stage curfew protest against government
- NASCAR annouces season will resume May 17 with seven races in 10 days, including four in elite Cup Series
- New jobless hope seeds of tourism can be resown in Big Apple
- Army defends decision to have West Point graduation
- NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days
- New Orleans musicians find way to soothe the city with music
- Police to build levee in search for missing Missouri woman
- Hall of Famer Dawson deals with coronavirus as a mortician
- Portuguese league to resume on May 30 after virus stoppage
- 'Unconscionable' body overflow at funeral home prompts probe
- Ex-Honduran national police chief charged in New York
- Navy hospital ship, once thought critical, sees few patients
- Guatemala says US testing deportees for virus before sending
- NFLPA president calls for relook at portion of labor deal
- Little League World Series canceled for first time
- US can soon start sending people seeking asylum to Honduras
- Molson Coors, Tapestry fall; Tesla, Facebook rise
- Pass the plate? Not yet, as churches rethink their routines
- AP Exclusive: NFL being "deliberate, reasonable" with plans
- Former NFL 1st-round pick Charlton released by Dolphins
- Murray's cursing, muttering highlight virus video tennis
- How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday
- A coronavirus drug seems to work. What's next?
- Amazon profit falls as pandemic-related costs rise
- UFC champ Miocic welcomes octagon's return, has concerns
- AP Source: Chargers hiring Hamilton as quarterbacks coach
- Georgia beer named after virus expert Fauci enjoys a 2nd run
- Brazilians start defying isolation, egged on by Bolsonaro
- Apple pinched by pandemic; profit, iPhone sales decline
- Visa 2Q profits up 3.6%, helped by more spending on network
- Civil rights group demands federal probe of Georgia killing
- FIFA probe: First banks admit money laundering role
- Consolidated flights leave planes full and passengers uneasy
- Egypt: Sinai bomb causes at least 10 casualties among troops
- Virus-related delays for Universal parks in Florida, Japan
- Coronavirus and other causes driving surge in US deaths
- Trent Williams feels rejuvenated by trade to 49ers
- Rutgers guard Peter Kiss to enter transfer portal
- Swingman Tray Jackson transfers from Missouri to Seton Hall
- NASA goes private for 1st astronaut lunar landers in decades
- Former Canadian bobsled champion Douglas Anakin dies at 89
- 'And then, boom': Outbreak shows shaky ground as Texas opens
- Business Highlights
- Belgium blames France for tons of dead fish in Schledt river
- One body recovered, five missing in Canadian helicopter crash in Greece
- Danish police thwart plans for terror attack
- R.D. Hubbard, horse racing breeder, executive, dies at 84
- New Zealand explains support for Pichot in World Rugby vote
- Avs agree to 3-year, entry-level deal with goalie Annunen
- Raiders re-sign wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El
- WR Marqise Lee tops list of Patriots' 8 free agent signings
- Brazil's president wants soccer to return amid pandemic
- NCAA faces lawsuit over violence against women at colleges
- In a virus-shortened season, no one loses a PGA Tour card
- Lawmakers: Trump's funding freeze for WHO hits Venezuela
- Court nixes Trump policy of tying grants to enforcement
- Queen and Adam Lambert honor global COVID-19 'Champions'
- Mexican protest signer Oscar Chávez dies of COVID-19 at 85
- Robinson still excited about Rams role after Brockers stays
- Judge OKs Native American voter ID deal easing ballot access
- Ross Taylor wins NZ cricket's top award for 3rd time
- UN chief: World should follow South Korea on COVID-19 fight
- Alabama sues Tyson Foods over wastewater spill, fish kill
- GM: Seahawks LB K.J. Wright had offseason shoulder surgery
- Adam Scott goes live; all square after 9 holes with a mate
- Florida adds former Michigan forward Castleton to roster
- NYPD cracks down on another big funeral, stoking tensions
- Puerto Rico to partially reopen despite coronavirus concerns
- 'Remain in Mexico' asylum hearings suspended until June 1
- Asia Today: Beijing reopening parks in easing of virus rules
- AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia
- Experts predict Taiwan cross-strait relations will stay stable during pandemic
- Beijing’s parks and museums including the ancient Forbidden City reopen to the public after being closed by coronavirus
- Anderson Cooper is a father; gives infant son a special name
- Forbidden City, parks in Chinese capital reopen to public
- Today in History
- Dem lawmakers say Trump's freeze for WHO to hurt Venezuelans
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- Hairstylist gives free haircuts to Thai health frontliners
- Lives Lost: Virus silences angelic voice of WWII evacuee
- AP PHOTOS: Virus-era glimpses of a world without humans
- Trump speculates that China released virus in lab ‘mistake’
- Watchdog group says US not releasing data on Taliban attacks
- May brings reopenings around the globe as virus toll climbs
- Australian police fatally shoot man after stabbings at mall
- AIT launches World Health Assembly countdown to support Taiwan
- May Day marks pain, not celebration for workers hit by virus
- Few sightseers, moderate traffic reported in Taiwan on Labor Day
- Taiwan records 6 consecutive days without new coronavirus cases
- Egypt’s dynasty of big cat trainers takes the show home
- American Institute in Taiwan announces new Washington office director
- Biden expected to publicly address sexual assault allegation
- COVID-19 survivor urges: 'To all of you: continue to fight'
- Old explosive from Nepal's insurgency kills 4 children
- Asian shares fall after Wall St slips on grim economic news
- 'Everyone's watching': Biden's VP audition process begins
- Coronavirus lessons from Roosevelt outbreak helped 2nd ship
- Bills coach Sean McDermott buoyed by offseason upgrades
- Taiwan, Vatican team up to provide facial masks to Africa
- Australia backs Taiwan's participation in WHO
- Easing of lockdown begs the question: Who's family in Italy?
- Australia dislodges India from top spot in ICC test rankings
- Socked by virus, comic book industry tries to draw next page
- The Latest: Nearly 2,000 cases in India, another daily high
- Bodies of S Korean trekkers, local guides recovered in Nepal
- Key West to skip Hemingway Look-Alike Contest this year
- China sends survey team to Everest after season canceled
- The Diplomat features Taiwanese president on cover
- China-Australia rift deepens over calls for virus inquiry
- Front-line work during pandemic falls on women, minorities
- The Latest: Pole vault stars organize backyard competition
- Temperatures forecast to hit over 30 C on Taiwan's Labor Day weekend
- Bollywood mourns loss of two of its most versatile actors
- Explosions rock weapons warehouse on base in central Syria
- Turkish police detain gathered union leaders on May Day
- Bangladesh factories resume work, risking new virus cases
- Danish lineman improvises while preparing for NFL season
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Croatia leftist president protests pro-Nazi salute
- Ronaldo to Totti: Vieri’s Instagram show stars old teammates
- UK rejects entire batch of ventilators from China as dangerous
- China jails journalist for 'picking quarrels' with Communist Party
- US refuses to release data on Taliban attacks in Afghanistan — watchdog
- Joe Biden gets backing of key Latina activist Dolores Huerta
- South Africans walk outside as country eases virus lockdown
- Indian migrant workers take 1st train home since lockdown
- Report gives Pakistan failing grade on human rights
- Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid virus outbreak
- Biden on former staffer's sexual assault allegation: 'They aren’t true. This never happened'
- Chevron turns a profit but warns of pain ahead
- Ryanair to cut up to 3,000 jobs, robots helping patients
- Duchess of Sussex loses first round in privacy claim
- Taiwan High Court scraps bail decision in police killing
- In a US now in puppy love, Labs still tops, but corgis rise
- Exxon profits drop as most of world stays home, forgoes fuel
- Virus rained grief on New York in April; will May be better?
- New White House press secretary McEnany to hold 1st briefing
- Drummer Tony Allen, driver of Afrobeat sound, dies at 79
- Relatives allege threats from China caused death of Czech Senate speaker
- Clashes in Yemen UNESCO site threaten rare species
- Davis overcomes hip surgery to be No. 1 pick in NWHL draft
- Thailand's king living in luxury quarantine while his country suffers
- How crowdfunding is helping India's poor in the age of COVID-19
- Opinion: Coronavirus concerns are not a carte blanche to snoop
- American sprinter Deajah Stevens suspended in doping case
- Aránguiz signs 3-year extension at Bayer Leverkusen
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- 'I died and came back': 12-year-old recovers from virus
- Ex-1st-round pick Charles Harris traded by Miami to Falcons
- Out-of-work trainers hope gyms can make gains after pandemic
- Black robes or bathrobes? Virus alters high court traditions
- AP: DEA agent accused of stealing PPE from agency warehouse
- US manufacturing falls in April as virus ravages economy
- Danish court detains Islamic militant plot suspect
- Virus delays prison time for Hot Pockets heir, ex-CEO
- Hong Kong police spray tear gas in protest at shopping mall
- Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms
- US construction spending increases 0.9% in March
- Muslims in Jerusalem pray outdoors amid virus lockdown
- UN: Ozone depletion briefly spiked over Arctic in March
- Rural California county defies governor’s shutdown order, reopens nonessential businesses, allows diners at restaurants
- Brooklyn neighborhood comes together to bury a stranger
- Quake with 4.5 magnitude felt in Bulgaria's capital
- FA charges England defender Trippier with betting breaches
- California county defies governor's virus shutdown order
- Marc Eversley joins Bulls as GM from 76ers' front office
- Not so fast: US against release of Colombian cocaine kingpin
- Chiefs' Reid on Breeland arrest: 'We'll let it play out'
- NFL owners meeting for mid-May switched to video conferences
- Alaska book controversy draws attention of hometown rockers
- Canada bans assault-style weapons after mass shooting
- House panel wants Bezos to testify in antitrust probe
- Lebanese protest despite government's economic rescue plan
- Governor says all schools and colleges in New York state will remain closed through the rest of the academic year
- US Steel expects to lay off 2,700 as virus reduces demand
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Court upholds dismissal of suit over Iowa governor's flight
- Malta defends use of private vessels to rescue migrants
- AP PHOTOS: Global May Day celebrations muted amid lockdowns
- Uncertain Triple Crown: Belmont faces hurdles amid upheaval
- Uncertain Triple Crown: Kentucky Derby moved to fall date
- DeVos not enforcing pause on wage garnishments, lawsuit says
- EPL plans restart, virus testing in talks with government
- Iraq's revenues plummet, raising fears of economic collapse
- Back to work, owners make changes so workers feel safe
- AP Was There: American Pharoah gives trainer a long-awaited 4th Derby win
- NC State recruit Josh Hall to stay in draft, skip college
- Senate to convene but without quick coronavirus testing
- Captive neighbors seek relief from Amazon construction noise
- Judge orders release of migrants in Florida as virus measure
- Virus surge in Brazil brings a coffin shortage, morgue chaos
- NASA plea: Stay home for 1st home astronaut launch in years
- Union: South Dakota Smithfield pork plant will reopen Monday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Up, up & away: Pole vault stars stage backyard competition
- Tennis pros play exhibition in Germany despite coronavirus
- Raging Bull delivers outside the ring as classic sports film
- East Libyan forces bomb Tripoli despite cease-fire; 2 killed
- Remains found, 5 presumed dead from chopper crash off Greece
- PG&E to purge most of its board in fallout from bankruptcy
- Notre Dame, Oregon top 2021 Maui Invitational field
- Packers sign defensive lineman Treyvon Hester
- AP PHOTOS: With awful April bygone, New York's hopes bloom
- NYC mayor says Colorado EMT's death will be honored forever
- Man goes to clear out dead mom's home, finds body in freezer
- Virgin Galactic completes first glide flight in New Mexico
- Kosovo court suspends nomination of new prime minister
- Archdiocese files for bankruptcy amid clergy abuse costs
- Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif putting medical degree to work
- MLS to allow individual workouts on team training fields
- Cleaners risk health to work during pandemic, then lose jobs
- AC Milan, Roc Nation partner for virtual fundraising concert
- Will Ferrell drops in on Seahawks' virtual offseason program
- Conservative author says email mix up led to COVID-19 probe
- US prosecutors signal Honduras leader is target in drug case
- 3 people at German club Cologne test positive for virus
- Petition seeks to put Medicaid expansion on Missouri ballot
- FDA allows emergency use of drug for coronavirus
- AP sources: MLB, umpires reach pay deal during pandemic
- Shore towns cite virus to keep outsiders off their beaches
- Anheuser-Busch wins latest round of beer wars against Molson
- Nats skipper Martinez: Banner, rings to be revealed for fans
- Indians reliever Clase suspended 80 games for PED violation
- No soft landing for Biden on 'Morning Joe' interview
- Backup QB Nick Mullens signs tender with 49ers
- Wake Forest's Forbes focused on keeping current players
- Troy Vincent: New CBA is "life changer" for former players
- Amazon, Exxon Mobil fall; Clorox, Moderna rise
- NASCAR will be watched closely when it returns to racing
- Promoter who ordered 50 Cent's friend killed loses appeal
- Shooting star: Archer aims at Tokyo gold with arm pain gone
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Ex-Green Beret led failed attempt to oust Venezuela's Maduro
- NBA pushes back draft combine, draft lottery
- Murray takes over as America's Cup regatta director
- New Orleans issues permit to demolition collapsed hotel
- N. Carolina court: Middle finger didn't warrant traffic stop
- Column: A look at some of the best sports documentaries
- Business Highlights
- Indianapolis could welcome back fans for Brickyard weekend
- Did the Seahawks do enough to solve pass rush problems?
- North Korean media says leader Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in weeks, ending rumors about health
- 'Going to be safe' - NASCAR outlines safety measures to race
- Thierry Henry notes positive changes in his return to MLS
- Accused embassy gunman said he feared Cuban organized crime
- AP Source: Broncos decline 5th-year option on Garett Bolles
- George Mason professor sues after sanctions for sex talk
- Epstein frequented Harvard, had own office, report finds
- NCAA's top doctor: Testing crucial to having sports in fall
- Malta to keep migrants at sea until EU acts
- EU's Von der Leyen wants billions for COVID-19 vaccine, meds
- Croatian President Milanovic protests WWII Ustasha slogan
- NCAA adjusts sexual violence policy, requires disclosure
- Jaguars decline 5th-year option on RB Leonard Fournette
- 'Field of Dreams': Fathers & sons, phantoms and phenoms
- White House blocking Fauci testimony, panel spokesman says
- Sale of internet's dot-org suffix nixed after protests
- Titans agree to terms with safety Ibraheim Campbell
- Facebook video pries open rift within Syria's ruling family
- UFC announces matchups for 2 upcoming shows in Jacksonville
- Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
- Bears sign veteran safety Gipson to 1-year contract
- Saints add veteran defensive lineman Hunt
- Abortion clinic challenges Arkansas coronavirus testing rule
- Claim of unequal pay by US women's players dismissed by judge; claim of unequal travel, medical staff can go to trial
- Riot hits Venezuelan prison; wounded warden among casualties
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- NY nursing home reports 98 deaths linked to coronavirus
- Women's soccer claim of unequal pay tossed, can argue travel
- Ex-Green Beret led failed attempt to oust Venezuela's Maduro
- NRL's NZ Warriors given approval to enter Australia
- Philippines suspects body found could be Chinese adventurer
- Asia Today: S Korea reports 6 new cases, focuses on economy
- AP source: MLB owners to discuss draft length next week
- US Department of State calls for Taiwan's WHA participation
- 3,500 marriages mark Taiwan's same-sex marriage legalization
- Today in History
- Sajid Hussain Baloch: Missing Pakistani journalist found dead in Sweden
- Believe women? Sure, say Democrats, but vet their claims
- Russia reports spike in virus cases as others ease controls
- Michigan militia puts armed protest in the spotlight
- Amid pandemic, oil woes, Saudi Arabia eyes further reforms
- NY hospital lobby's power stretches to DC in stimulus battle
- Now's the time to investigate China's Wuhan coronavirus
- Farmers markets scaling down with eye on safety due to virus
- The Sea of Galilee is full, but the beaches are empty
- Three new imported coronavirus cases dash Taiwan’s hope for week without new patients
- Air travel wanes, but bodies still fly to Israel for burial
- End of lockdown to uncork pent-up mourning for the lost
- Taiwan cancels children's folklore festival due to COVID-19
- The Latest: China reports 1 new virus case, no deaths
- Facebook video pries open rift within Syria's ruling family
- US tweets support for Taiwan, sparking opposition from China
- Weary Moroccan medics fight virus, nightmares and tears
- US spy plane spotted south of Taiwan in 14th flight since early April
- Misery of Italy's migrants grows not from virus but lockdown
- Sailors from Taiwan’s 'Goodwill Fleet' need more coronavirus tests
- Iran rejects 'baseless' US comments on aid to Venezuela
- India says 2 soldiers killed in Pakistani firing in Kashmir
- Taiwan's latest coronavirus findings published
- 2 Houston police officers hospitalized in helicopter crash
- Taiwan promoting HIV self-testing to raise disease awareness
- Conflict flares again during Hong Kong's Golden Week
- IS militants kill 10 in coordinated attack in Iraq
- Quarantine hotel compulsory in Taiwan for returnees with vulnerable relatives
- Online, real-world cultural events planned for Labor Day break
- Russia removes Vladimir Putin mosaic from military church
- How Greece's crisis is helping it bend the COVID-19 curve
- Rise in virus cases in crowded Indian jails prompts concerns
- Kazakhstan removes ex-president's daughter as senate speaker
- F1 hopes to start season with double-header in Austria
- Patter of tiny paws: Giant panda gives birth at Dutch zoo
- French soldier killed in anti-insurgent operations in Mali
- Spaniards pour out for 1st exercise in 7 weeks of lockdown
- More than 3,000 Vietnamese, Filipinos, and Indonesians became Taiwanese in 2019
- Body in Swedish river was missing Pakistani journalist
- Egypt moves sphinxes to Tahrir Square despite controversy
- Taiwan prosecutors appeal after second commutation for fatal train stabbing
- Brady: Lots of obstacles to overcome before EPL can restart
- Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
- Privacy concerns hit Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi
- The Latest: F1 plans to restart with Austrian double-header
- Kosovo PM seeks legal opinion on nomination of replacement
- This video shows how Taiwan is beating the coronavirus
- AP FACT CHECK: Testing 'czar' rebuts Trump; vet care hyped
- Sudan moves to criminalize female genital mutilation
- Earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea south of Crete
- Tajik arrested in Albania ordered held in custody
- Homecoming for deployed soldiers altered by quarantine
- Meet Wilfred: UK leader's baby name announced
- Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman, beats Pichot
- As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing
- ICE detainees refuse virus tests, damage detention center
- Soccer training goes on at Cologne despite positive tests
- A referendum election in November? Trump allies see risks
- Serb leader praises Russian arms 21 years after NATO bombing
- Judge blocks ordinance aimed at preventing certain abortions
- Checkered flag nears for pro drivers in virtual racing boom
- Bird-watching soars amid COVID-19 as Americans head outdoors
- Cyprus backs voluntary tracking app use to halt virus spread
- Guyana says it has received $60 million in oil revenues
- North Korea's Kim Jong Un appears in video after 21-day absence
- Strong earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete
- EU condemns attacks on press freedom during COVID-19 crisis
- Thousands of hungry people line up for food in South Africa
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- 'The Wax Pack' chronicles baseball card-fueled road trip
- Chiefs sign former first-round pick Charlton to help defense
- Kansas, Missouri renew Border War with 4-game football set
- Lawyers: Egypt filmmaker who mocked president dies in prison
- Turkey eases export rules for medical devices used for virus
- AP Exclusive: Harassment, assault absent in Biden complaint
- Thousands protest Israel coalition deal on eve of court date
- Body of fifth Amish child found days after buggy accident
- Deputies: Woman killed in alligator attack at SC pond
- Back in session: Senate risks a return but House stays away
- Stars deliver inspirational messages in Call to Unite event
- UCLA's Jalen Hill withdraws name from NBA draft
- Scott McLaughlin wins on Indy oval for 2nd virtual victory
- Inmates riot at Brazil prison over no visits amid pandemic
- Manageable, well-behaved crowds hit NJ beach on 1st day back
- Quebec designer launches mask line inspired by star skaters
- Mountain top: Game of Thrones actor sets deadlift record
- Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island
- AP source: Bears decline Trubisky's 5th-year option for 2021
- As coronavirus lockdown eases, Italians fear bleak future
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson names baby after coronavirus doctors
- Alaska airport reopens after bomb threat diverts cargo plane
- Court weighs in on applying mass gathering ban to churches
- Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby
- Charlatan romps to victory in Arkansas Derby 1st division
- Maryland seeks probe of company that failed to deliver masks
- Amnesty reports chilling details of Egypt press crackdown
- Germany: SPD call to withdraw US nuclear arms stokes debate
- Taiwan's consumer confidence weakens for 3rd straight month
- Bolivia air force plane crashes, killing 2 crew, 4 Spaniards
- AP sources: Cowboys add QB Dalton as Prescott's backup
- Asia Today: China counts 2 new infections, no deaths
- S Korea says its troops have exchanged gunfire along tense land border with North Korea; no casualties reported
- S Korea says troops exchange fire along N Korean border
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
- Today in History
- Taiwan beacon of light during time of darkness
- Matt Keough, former A's pitcher and executive, dies at 64
- Emerging from lockdown: '46 days in the house was enough'
- The Latest: Residents flocking to tourist sites in China
- China objects to Taiwan's WHA attendance based on ‘political principles’
- Anti-Taiwan WHO official summoned by Canadian parliament
- New Zealand's "Nomads" in Australia for rugby league season
- Ramadan TV series about Gulf Jews ignites controversy
- IS extremists step up as Iraq, Syria, grapple with virus
- Foiled prison break leaves inmate dead in Sri Lanka
- Taiwan returns to reporting zero new coronavirus cases
- AP PHOTOS: Italian mountain retreat banks on summer recovery
- Israel's high court to hear petitions against Netanyahu rule
- Fire takes five lives in Kaohsiung
- Pakistan: Imran Khan's government is 'muffling critical voices'
- Cycle power: Bikes emerge as a post-lockdown commuter option
- 5 Indian security personnel, 2 rebels die in Kashmir fight
- North and South Korea troops exchange fire along border
- Scrub Hub to the rescue: 4 women succeed where UK stumbled
- Central Taiwan nightclub discriminates against foreigners out of coronavirus fears
- Egypt says security forces kill 18 militants in Sinai
- Newspaper investigation claims China hoarded face masks in early January
- Desert or sea: Virus traps migrants in mid-route danger zone
- Desert or sea: Virus traps migrants in mid-route danger zone
- Rohingya refugees floating at sea land on Bangladesh island
- Bangkok's parks reopen as coronavirus restrictions eased
- Two Taiwan hotels close due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus: Germans go back to church — but no singing allowed
- The Latest: Some Serie A players set to resume practicing
- South Korea: Kim did not have surgery amid lingering rumors
- Ex-convict helps neighbors cope in Morocco virus lockdown
- Lebanese detains 5 Sudanese along the border with Israel
- Legal action fears if Premier League season doesn't finish
- Insider Q&A: Jack Heath of Washington Trust Bank
- In a time of COVID-19, 'Obamacare' still part of the action
- Sidelined by pandemic, Trump campaign turns to digital shows
- UK's Johnson speaks about his COVID-19 brush with death
- Taiwanese epidemiologist expects heat to slow virus spread but urges caution
- Venezuela's interior minister says an armed attack by boat at the port city of La Guaira has left some dead and wounded
- Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat from Colombia
- Coronavirus takes tragic toll on UK care homes
- Black robes or bathrobes? Virus alters high court traditions
- 4 more Taiwan Goodwill Fleet crew members test positive for COVID-19
- Beaumont heads into 2nd term with rugby 'at a crossroads'
- In random test of 500 in Afghan capital, one-third has virus
- Taiwan sent letter to WHO, has yet to receive reply: health ministry
- Report: Virus pandemic being used to curb press freedom
- NGOs urge Taiwan's labor ministry to step up migrant worker protections
- Faced with 19,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits
- Battered global tourism industry makes reopening plans
- Algerian singer Idir, a Berber icon, has died in Paris
- AP Was There: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State
- Cologne calls worried player to account over virus comments
- Hard-to-count Arab Americans urged to prioritize census
- Mayor praises New Yorkers for warm weather social distancing
- Faced with 19,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits
- Islamic State prisoners riot again in northeast Syria
- Unlike 2008 crisis, pandemic has no leader, no global plan
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Taipei nightclub refuses foreigners without passports amid coronavirus fears
- The menu: College athletes get cooking classes, grocery tips
- At Lincoln Memorial, Trump to take public's pandemic queries
- Turkey records 61 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest in over a month
- Olympians look to help young athletes during shutdown
- Gil Schwartz, aka humorist Stanley Bing, has died at 68
- Netherlands coach Koeman undergoes heart procedure
- Duplantis, Lavillenie split gold in backyard pole-vaulting
- Governor: Face covering order 'went too far,' was reversed
- Czech television teams up with CNN to launch news channel
- William Byron scores 3rd iRacing victory of NASCAR's series
- Violent arrest raises concerns about NYPD distancing patrols
- Afghanistan probes Iran border migrant deaths
- Sieren's China: After coronavirus, Beijing won't be economic savior
- Undrafted Michigan QB Patterson reaches deal with Chiefs
- Kim Jong Un 'did not undergo surgery' — South Korea
- '60 Minutes' correspondent Stahl says she fought coronavirus
- US intelligence documents show China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies
- Top Georgia Democrats running for US Senate spar in debate
- Taiwan's manufacturing activity contracts in April
- Coronavirus: Hollywood and Bollywood stars come together to raise funds for India
- Coronavirus: Travel boss urges EU to relax curbs on Chinese visitors
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump cites a Biden apology but none offered
- Allies hold video conference with WHO director-general to urge Taiwan's inclusion
- Asia Today: No new cases in N Zealand; Malaysia reopens some
- 367 Taiwanese sailors return home after quarantine, 346 await second coronavirus test
- Asia Today: No new cases in N Zealand; Malaysia reopens some
- Europe to reconsider relations with China in wake of coronavirus pandemic
- Major US airlines to require passengers to wear face masks
- New Taipei gradually re-opens public venues
- Update: Taipei nightclub discriminates against foreigners, runs racist show
- Taipei Film Festival releases unconventional poster
- Sharansky to use Genesis Prize proceeds to fight coronavirus
- As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
- Mercury to hit 35 degrees in N. Taiwan
- Update: Taiwanese dance crew performs blackface bellboy routine in Taipei club
- Today in History
- ‘We don’t know how it will end’: Hunger stalks amid virus
- Taiwan’s national security head under fire over comment on Kim’s health
- Trump wants to switch focus, push for economic reopening
- Isolated by oceans: Hawaii, other islands tamp down virus
- Taiwan seeks opportunities to join RIMPAC 2020: Defense minister
- Markets drop in Asia on rising China-US tensions over virus
- Lesson learned: Around Jordan, teammates saw price of fame
- AP Was There: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State
- AP Explains: India lockdown slows virus, but gaps remain
- Photo of the Day: Milk Tea Alliance barks for Taiwan
- Unimpressed by online classes, college students seek refunds
- AP Was There: Martin Luther King Jr. sentenced to chain gang
- Martin Luther King's traffic ticket changed history's course
- Senate set to re-open as virus risk divides Congress
- This Week: Disney earns, consumer debt, nonfarm payrolls
- National traumas familiar for virus-hit, unscathed countries
- COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee
- Georgia deploys 3D printers, Guard units in testing scramble
- Taiwan to issue stimulus coupons in both physical and electronic form
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump on Biden 'apology,' virus test myths
- Solo truckers struggle to get rolling with stimulus fund
- Kuwait says police 'control' rioting Egyptian workers
- AP Exclusive: Trout, Cole top 65 to earn $100,000 per game
- What Would Have Been: Red Sox-Yankees, NHL conference finals
- USA Football launches app to help teach/coach youngsters
- Taiwan reports 1 new case of Wuhan coronavirus
- With testing, Iceland claims major success against COVID-19
- Earthquake destroys urns in E. Taiwan cemetery
- Pandemic eases in parts of Europe but worsens in India
- China jails journalist, human rights activist before World Press Freedom Day
- India's virus lockdown eased while infection rate speeds up
- Taiwan among 19 countries to take part in US Air Force video conference
- American public space, rebooted: What might it feel like?
- Wall Street sees the economic pain, opts to look past it
- American public space, rebooted: How might 'reopening' go?
- Donor gives employees at hospital $1 million for bonuses
- Lebanon restaurants partially reopen, face faltering economy
- Paramedic honored after death while volunteering in NYC
- The Latest: India eases lockdown as infection rate rises
- Israel top court hears case against Netanyahu coalition deal
- China should stop using suppression tactics against Taiwan: KMT
- Amid Moscow lockdown, some dogs find new homes and friends
- Coronavirus catalyzes decoupling from China in supply chains
- Wearing face masks prevented spread of coronavirus in Taiwan: CECC
- Freedom! In France, a nursing home takes on COVID and wins
- New dates set for world swim championships: May 13-19, 2022
- Taiwanese self-discipline key to virus prevention success: Malaysian official
- New report links state forces to death of 1980s activist Chen Wen-chen
- German court ends long-running trial over 2010 Love Parade
- Paris-based body says Dubai’s Expo 2020 world’s fair will be delayed to October 1, 2021
- Taiwan's hot air balloon festival postponed but not deflated
- South Korea says North started Sunday's border gunfire
- Leaders aim to drum up billions for virus vaccine research
- Construction to start of gas pipeline from Norway to Poland
- Taiwan's CPC suffers malware attack, experiences system outage
- The Latest: Soccer chief expects long wait for fans
- Hello, justice, do you hear me? Supreme Court meets by phone
- Eta Aquarids meteor shower to peak over Taipei in next two days
- Polish official: Presidential election impossible this week
- Malaysia opens up partly; all foreign workers to be tested
- New designs to celebrate upcoming presidential inauguration in Taiwan
- Russian authorities brace for quick surge in virus cases
- European virus tracing apps highlight battle for privacy
- Liz Weston: Start thinking bankruptcy now, not later
- Norwegian Air shareholders agree to rescue deal
- J.Crew files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Kazakhstan's president names his aide senate speaker
- UK govt minister quits over 'threats' to member of public
- ‘TweetForTaiwan’ movement supports Taiwan's international participation
- La Liga ready to begin testing players ahead of training
- AP Courtside: Inside the Supreme Court's historic arguments
- Greece says Turkish fighter jets buzzed Greek chopper
- Pulitzer Prizes to be announced after delay caused by virus
- Media Alert: Supermicro Announces its 5G Live Forum
- McIlroy, Johnson headline charity match for COVID-19 relief
- Ramadan gatherings raise coronavirus infection fears in Indonesia's Aceh province
- Coronavirus: Which lockdown measures are being lifted around Europe?
- EU leaders to hold coronavirus vaccine virtual fundraising conference
- 1 more Taiwanese sailor tests positive for coronavirus
- English soccer fears no fans at stadiums 'any time soon'
- 15 leagues join forces to recognize health care workers
- Prince guitar, McCartney Beatles lyrics come up for auction
- Virus fear turns deportees into pariahs at home in Guatemala
- Rescued migrants stranded at sea, not allowed to any EU port
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- The Supreme Court begins hearing its first arguments by telephone, with the first live audio in its history
- Gunmen kill 9 police in recaptured, but unruly south Syria
- Statistics: More migrants left Denmark than entered in 2019
- US to rein in flood of virus blood tests after lax oversight
- Miami Dolphins say Don Shula, the winningest coach in pro football history, has died at age 90
- Florida sheriff defends keeping childhood shooting a secret
- 10 positive COVID-19 cases among Germany's top soccer clubs
- Author says prequel to 'Twilight' series will arrive Aug. 4
- Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90
- For imperiled airlines, it keeps getting worse
- Ferrari slashes 2020 earnings forecast of COVID-19 pandemic
- Longtime newspaper publisher Brandt Ayers dead at 85
- Meatpackers cautiously reopen plants amid coronavirus fears
- NFL moving London, Mexico City games back to US stadiums
- Puerto Rico files fiscal plan, rejects austerity measures
- WikiLeaks: London court delays Assange extradition hearing
- 3 Indian soldiers killed in rebel ambush in Kashmir
- VIRUS DIARY: For her, virus-era New York is a story in sound
- Hertha's Kalou criticized for video flouting virus rules
- With split delayed, United Methodists face a year in limbo
- Scientists fault UK's pandemic strategy as deaths rise
- Brussels going greener amid coronavirus crisis
- Bears sign veteran receiver Ginn Jr. to 1-year contract
- Johnson & Johnsons settles West Virginia pelvic mesh lawsuit
- AP PHOTOS: Altered reality of the coronavirus pandemic
- Secluded Chesapeake Bay island keeps eye on virus from afar
- Karius' loan spell at Besiktas comes to early end
- Greek police arrest wild herb raiders on Albanian border
- US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack
- Hezbollah backs IMF help for Lebanon, but with a warning
- New book aims to portray 'real' Prince Harry and Meghan
- Air Canada CEO sees 'darkest period' in aviation history
- Intel buys Israeli urban mobility startup Moovit for $900M
- Senate secretary declines to release possible Reade report
- Cowboys sign Dalton, waive incumbent backup QB Cooper Rush
- Taika Waititi to direct new 'Star Wars' film
- NYPD distancing patrols to stay after violent arrest
- Planned offshore energy reforms trigger protests in Greece
- Distinguished Kenyan journalist Chege Mbitiru dies at 77
- Carnival Cruise Lines plans to sail again starting in August
- Carnival to resume cruises in summer when virus order ends
- Zoos turn to social media to delight, raise money amid virus
- Plans on ice: USA Luge's Mazdzer wondering what comes next
- Illinois man who put crosses at sites of mass shootings dies
- NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations
- Poland's Chopin piano competition put off till October 2021
- New this week: A Bieber reality show, comics and their moms
- Stranglers keyboardist Dave Greenfield dies with COVID-19
- US: Russia could try to covertly advise candidates in 2020
- Police: Woman wanted to get close to alligator before attack
- Italy eases virus lockdown, and gets first reckoning of toll
- NCAA women's hoops committee moves away from RPI to NET
- Baseball artists, writers shut out by coronavirus pandemic
- Serbia to hold general election despite pandemic
- 'Fowl' play: Alabama police search for 'aggressive chicken'
- Turkey announces plan to ease virus restrictions
- ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league
- Egyptian tennis pro joins brother with lifetime fixing ban
- Woman charged in W. Va with storing classified information
- Turkey says Hifter 'regressing' in Libya conflict
- The Associated Press wins Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for Kashmir images made amid communications blackout
- Billions projected to suffer nearly unlivable heat in 2070
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Guatemala says it will receive 3 US deportation flights
- Anchorage Daily News, ProPublica win public service Pulitzer Prize for coverage of policing in Alaska villages
- Hanks, who survived COVID-19, calls graduates 'the chosen'
- The Latest: AP wins Pulitzer for Kashmir crackdown photos
- Opposition leader denies ties to Venezuela invasion plotters
- Column: A long month of May without racing at Indianapolis
- Malls, movies and more: A look at reopenings by state in US
- UN: US hasn't shared evidence on alleged coronavirus origin
- AP wins feature photography Pulitzer for Kashmir coverage
- What's shopping in a pandemic like? Drive to your local mall
- Former Olympic champ Jenny Thompson takes on new opponent
- NAIA, backed by NFL, to launch women's flag football
- Mexican president: US should probe its ties to ex top cop
- Modern love: Pentathlon couple balances training, military
- Fed enters a risky new world with 'Main Street' loan program
- Column: Shula should be remembered for more than wins
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Delta, Tyson fall; Co-Diagnostics, Sempra Energy rise
- Ravens sign LB Jake Ryan to 1-year contract
- Shula remembered by peers for "playing within the rules"
- Colson Whitehead's 'The Nickel Boys' wins Pulitzer Prize
- Despite violent arrest, NYPD to maintain distancing patrols
- Death toll in Mexico bad alcohol poisoning rises to 25
- American schoolteacher imprisoned in Egypt is released
- Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump won't admit failures in virus testing
- Tennis plans virus-related financial fund: 800 players, $6M
- Journey cancels 2020 tour because of coronavirus pandemic
- Clippers owner Ballmer closes $400M deal to buy The Forum
- Pittsburgh appeals judge's rejection of firearm restrictions
- Seahawks release former 3rd-rounder Nazair Jones
- Background checks for firearms remain high amid pandemic
- Gridlock gone, sports car collectors take over Times Square
- Coronavirus: How major sports are returning in South Korea
- Top Russian newspaper fights for survival amid censorship row
- 1.8 million people in Germany could be infected with coronavirus, researchers find
- Attacked and harassed — How Bangladeshi journalists are paying the price for COVID-19 reporting
- Germany underscores commitment to US nuclear deterrence
- Melonie Johnson to be new president of Borgata casino
- Business Highlights
- French soldier dies in Mali fighting extremists, 2nd in days
- Kingfish Ingram wins 5 Blues Music Awards in online show
- Deal to sell Victoria's Secret is scrapped
- Biden says he wears a face mask around Secret Service
- Judge weighs constitutionality of NY primary shutdown
- Djokovic appears to break confinement rules in Spain
- In fight over Brazil leader's virus test, crisis looms
- Amazon executive says he quit to protest employee firings
- NWSL to allow individual workouts starting Wednesday
- Black robes or bathrobes? Virus alters high court traditions
- US women's team players have options after setback in court
- Mexico warns states against prison terms to enforce lockdown
- Carson Wentz embracing Eagles' decision to draft Jalen Hurts
- Colts decide not to exercise 5th-year option on Hooker
- Man accused in fire at party that killed 36 freed over virus
- White House limits task force appearances on Capitol Hill
- India readies to repatriate up to a million stranded nationals
- UN backs Lebanon in economic crisis, call for global help
- Rays minor leaguer talks about killings of 3 family members
- NFL to release 2020 schedule on Thursday night
- Italy lets millions back to work, US restrictions easing up
- Libyan gov't abducts anticorruption official in fund dispute
- Trump proposal calls for including Taiwan in WHO
- Asia Today: S Korea has low daily increase as sports resume
- Taiwanese and foreigners evacuated from India, Bangladesh to Taiwan
- AP PHOTOS: Kashmir athletes struggle during virus lockdown
- Malaysian health director-general praises Taiwan as epidemic savvy country
- Pro-Trump ad mistakes Taiwan's CAL for Chinese airline
- Coronavirus cuts 'deep scars' through meatpacking cities
- Today in History
- U.S. couple's nightmare: Held in China, away from daughter
- Taiwanese health minister's letter to WHO published in Swedish newspaper
- 'No remedy, no rights': China blocks foreigners from leaving
- Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate
- As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare trip
- 'A resume for future office': Virus tests a GOP governor
- Senate to vet new intelligence chief amid shakeup, pandemic
- Money for worldwide AIDS fight at issue in Supreme Court
- Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science's march
- Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science's march
- UN: 19 million children among 46 million displaced in 2019
- At senior home, staff stays put 24-7 to stop virus spread
- Treasury says April-June borrowing will be a record US$2.99 trillion
- Coronavirus returns long-banned drive-in movies to Iran
- President Tsai called ‘leader’ by KMT city councilor on CCTV broadcast
- Play ball: Korean baseball league begins in empty stadiums
- Carrier prepares to go back to sea after virus outbreak
- AP study: MLB average at around $4.4M for 5th year in row
- Photo of the Day: 'People's Republic of Coronavirus'
- In shortened season, stars still had chance to shine in 1981
- US bombers fly near NE Taiwan
- Yemen's south in turmoil after separatists' self-rule bid
- Ex-NPP leader invited to join board of Taiwan home appliance maker Tatung
- Upcoming WHO key assembly to discuss Taiwan's participation
- Taiwan announces zero new coronavirus cases
- 4 new cases in South Korea, China show work on containment
- Taiwan's coronavirus vaccine proven effective on animal subjects
- Virus deaths hit hard in Spain’s shrinking rural villages
- Here come COVID-19 tracing apps -- and privacy tradeoffs
- How Kashmir is trapped by a 'killer highway'
- Opinion: When victory does not mean liberation
- Asian shares advance following rebound on Wall Street
- The Latest: South Korea reports 3 virus cases, China just 1
- 75 years after WWII, search continues for missing soldiers
- Investment from returning Taiwanese amid trade war to reach NT$1 trillion by May 20
- Former Hong Kong leaders launch pro-Beijing coalition
- McDonald's Taiwan's latest fashion makeover to feature UK-based designer
- China to set up ADIZ in South China Sea
- Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical gas stations hit by malware attack
- Taiwan provides bone marrow to Singaporean leukemia patient amid pandemic
- High anti-China sentiment may lead US and China to war: Chinese internal document
- Taiwan to donate over 7 million masks in 3rd round of international aid
- China hawk describes invasion of Taiwan as too costly
- The Latest: Health minister defends German soccer's plans
- COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee
- Kenya questions deadly plane crash in Somalia that killed 6
- Report: Israeli airstrikes on eastern Syria kill 14 fighters
- Made-in-Taiwan robots gear up to help beat coronavirus
- Philippine agency orders leading TV network, a target of the president for its critical coverage, to halt operations
- Sam Cane named All Blacks captain, succeeding Kieran Read
- Taiwan says WHO should 'free itself from' China's control
- Taipei fire chief tenders resignation over KTV fire which took 6 lives
- Millennial Money: Still employed? Focus on savings and debt
- Philippines' leading TV network ordered to halt operations
- German court asks ECB to justify bond purchase stimulus
- Trotting thrives in Sweden during sports shutdown
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Brain size less important than previously thought: Australian scientists
- French doctors: First virus case may have been in December
- Vatican urges internal migrants get same rights as refugees
- Russia: Domestic violence reports spike amid virus lockdown
- IMF chief says talks with Lebanon on reforms to begin soon
- AP Courtside: High court to hear 2nd day of phone arguments
- England planning for 6N, autumn tests in October, November
- Fiat Chrysler swings to loss as virus hits output, demand
- Taipei Zoo, Maokong gondola to suspend services for maintenance
- China launches trial version of latest spacecraft
- Another coronavirus case in German soccer before key meeting
- Another 1,700 virus deaths reported in NY nursing homes
- US trade gap rises to $44.4 billlion as virus slams commerce
- Athletes harassed in Spain while practicing amid confinement
- Transit systems face plunging ridership amid virus fears
- MediaTek Unveils Newest Addition to Gaming Chipset Series with Helio G85
- In lockdown: Migrants in France up against pandemic, police abuse
- Japan to approve Favipiravir and Remdesivir as COVID-19 treatments
- US Supreme Court declines to take up Guam plebiscite case
- New York state reports more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities
- FIFA expects to get evidence in May of Russian doping cases
- No soccer balls in sight: Serie A teams train individually
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Detroit automakers look to restart N. America plants May 18
- Cyprus: 15 police face probe on serial killer investigation
- VIRUS DIARY: Staving off the virus while our water runs out
- Infortrend Optimizes Storage Solution for the Polish Museum
- Humana picks up the tab for Medicare Advantage doctor visits
- Brazilian footballers reject restart, pay cuts amid pandemic
- US service sector falls into contraction for first time in 10 years
- Roy Lester, former Maryland football coach, dies at 96
- US services sector falls into contraction, first in a decade
- In clamor to reopen, many blacks feel their safety ignored
- HBO doc puts spotlight on Natalie Wood’s life, not her death
- US senators seek probe of veterans homes after virus deaths
- Romanian former anti-graft chief wins case in European court
- Mfume rejoins House, in vacant seat of late Elijah Cummings
- A push for normalcy; industries, nations test the waters
- Jaguars sign former 49ers, Bears pass rusher Aaron Lynch
- The Latest: Virgin Atlantic to end flights at London Airport
- Sudan appoints its first ambassador to the US in 25 years
- Estimate shows US traffic deaths fell 1.2% in 2019 to 36,120
- No membership discussion, as virus hijacks EU-Balkans summit
- Vote-by-mail debate raises fears of election disinformation
- Nadal pessimistic about return of competitive tennis in 2020
- French commander: Extremists in Africa try to exploit virus
- UK, US kick off post-Brexit free trade talks amid outbreak
- 'IELTS marriages' — India's 'ideal bride' is proficient in English
- May 8, 1945: Total defeat or day of liberation?
- Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up
- Cambodian leader meets rival who faces treason charges
- Trial date pushed in Alton Sterling wrongful death lawsuit
- Where's my check? Answers to common relief payment questions
- Agent: Jets, ageless Gore agree to terms on 1-year deal
- Players of Spanish team Eibar ‘afraid’ of soccer's return
- Iran news agency: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members
- Pelosi pushes new virus aid deal as GOP resists big spending
- Giro and Vuelta to overlap in revised UCI cycling calendar
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- With camps shut, families face summer in the great indoors
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Watchdog concerned over Census Bureau's vetting of workers
- Sports Illustrated Studios will bring magazine to TV, film
- 8 men claiming damages from Man City over sexual abuse
- TV's 'Blacklist' draws on animation to thwart virus shutdown
- Workers want virus protections before casinos reopen
- Facebook removes accounts linked to fringe group QAnon
- Prosecutor: Grant jury to weigh charges in Georgia shooting
- Israel's AG advises court against annulling coalition deal
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- As US piles up debt to aid economy, even usual critics cheer
- Former Cubs general manager Saltwell dies
- Trump pick to oversee rescue spending pledges impartiality
- Spanish club says it mistakenly allowed Djokovic to train
- Government whistleblower says he was ousted from job after Trump administration rejected his warnings on COVID-19 threat
- Whistleblower says he was ousted after raising concerns political appointees wanted to 'flood' NY with Trump-pushed drug
- Scientist says he was fired after concerns over malaria drug
- Greek parliament approves controversial environmental bill
- Trump denies ties to Venezuelan attack with 2 US men jailed
- Virus tests CBS' venerable '60 Minutes' on air and off
- Todd ready to return to PGA Tour, willing to take on risks
- Why has toilet paper run out during the pandemic?
- Selena Gomez cooks up summer series for upcoming HBO Max
- Woman killed by alligator in SC was doing homeowner's nails
- France's Macron makes mask-wearing an act of national pride
- Will Belichick overtake Shula for most NFL coaching wins?
- Aibnb laying off 1,900 employees due to travel decline
- Judge's ruling halts gold mine project in eastern Idaho
- Rosalind Elias dies at 90; made Broadway debut at 81
- Dan Butterly named new Big West commissioner
- Social distancing long routine in areas run by armed groups
- Ravens revamped O-Line must protect and serve Lamar Jackson
- US willing to increase sanctions on Nicaragua
- Radcliffe, Beckham to read first 'Harry Potter' fantasy book
- Production shutdowns shrink meat supplies at stores
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- High-rise tower catches fire in United Arab Emirates
- Thousands rally against fatal attack on Pashtun leader in NW
- Family of dead crew member with virus sues Royal Caribbean
- Prosecutor says ICC is working on new Libya arrest warrants
- 76ers GM: Injured Simmons 'close or ready' to NBA return
- Court overturns Quincy Jones' win in Michael Jackson lawsuit
- UK overtakes Italy with most official virus deaths in Europe
- Treasury to begin distributing virus relief money to tribes
- Column: Strong played won't go unrewarded for Harris English
- Armed man fatally shot by police at Florida restaurant
- 2 charged with fraudulently seeking pandemic relief loans
- Analysis: EPL restart mired in health risks, self-interest
- Disney Q2 profit sinks on pandemic woes
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Chegg, Tenet rise; Norwegian Cruise Line, WestRock fall
- Q&A: Why some planes are crowded even with air travel down
- $6M virus relief fund for about 800 tennis players announced
- AP source: Jets placing WRs Enunwa, Bellamy on PUP list
- Northeastern Brazil city is nation's first to enter lockdown
- Texas eases underground oil storage rules, raising concerns
- Charles Davis joins CBS as part of its No. 2 NFL crew
- Biden to be endorsed by LGBTQ group on notable anniversary
- Giants claim ex-Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush on waivers
- Met Opera furloughs nearly 20% of staff in cost-cutting
- US appoints Ronald Gidwitz as new ambassador to the European Union
- UK and US kick off trade deal negotiations
- Business Highlights
- Pats' Andrews has no restrictions after blood clots issue
- Olsen learning Seahawks system during a different offseason
- Chargers make hiring of Hamilton as QB coach official
- Planning normal season, NFL still forms ticket refund policy
- Court overturns Quincy Jones' win in Michael Jackson lawsuit
- Boston fine arts museum agrees to start $500K diversity fund
- Brazil's Bolsonaro accused of meddling in Rio federal police
- Federal judge restores New York's Democratic presidential primary for June 23, says eliminating it was unconstitutional
- ESPYS to shift focus from top sports moments to heroism
- Judge restores NY Democratic presidential primary on June 23
- Lock excited for Elway's endorsement, offensive makeover
- Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection
- Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says
- Malta urges Pope to take in migrants
- Michigan guard Cole Bajema enters transfer portal
- Fighters see UFC 249 as chance to spread hope, inspiration
- N. Taiwan reports first hantavirus case, night markets on alert
- Japan computer-savvy teen designs app to fight pandemic
- Taiwan says WHO stance on membership 'irresponsible'
- Taiwan bans pork from India over African swine fever
- Asia Today: India's cases spike with Chennai market cluster
- Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong Un
- Indonesia delays September regional elections due to virus
- Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa will wear uniform No. 1
- NZ foreign minister backs Taiwan's entry into WHO, bucks Beijing's bullying
- Today in History
- UK's `Captain Tom' inspires campaign by 97-year-old Russian
- Taiwan president's inauguration to be scaled down due to coronavirus concerns
- Nevada Army National Guard soldiers set to deploy to Asia
- China’s Humen Bridge shakes wildly due to high winds
- Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone
- Senior scientist says administration ignored virus warnings
- Pelosi pushes ahead on massive virus bill, but GOP wary
- France, Tunisia urge UN council to adopt COVID-19 resolution
- Cross-straits relations reaches cold stability amid coronavirus
- Trump's top spy pick vows he won't politicize intelligence
- Hate crimes against Chinese in UK nearly triple during pandemic
- India top country tweeting for Taiwan membership in WHA
- Lives Lost: Generous Egyptian grandma was family 'jewel'
- The Latest: UN chief: Disabled among hardest hit by virus
- China plans to complete space station by 2022
- NYC's subways shut down for virus cleaning
- Struggles in India, Brazil, US show virus fight far from won
- Palestinians fear outbreak in Jerusalem's 'no man's land'
- Asia stocks higher after Wall Street gains on recovery hopes
- Taiwan announces 1 new case of coronavirus from UK
- Pro Football Hall of Fame teams with Project Isaiah
- Israel responds to 1st Gaza rocket fire in more than a month
- AP PHOTOS: Italian resort wonders when it will see visitors
- UN leader says 1B people with disabilities hard hit by virus
- US clothing brand confronted by Chinese netizen over Hong Kong’s 'country' label
- AP Was There: Nazis surrender, ending World War II in Europe
- ChipMOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
- Opinion: May 1945 — The start of a cold peace
- DW Freedom of Speech laureate Blaz Zgaga attacked for critical remarks
- ChipMOS REPORTS APRIL 2020 REVENUE; NEW RECORD HIGH FOR APRIL
- Stung by virus, long-haul carrier Qatar Airways cuts jobs
- Taiwan makes new push for inclusion in World Health Assembly
- Liberian girl's song about COVID-19 being played on radio
- Online art fair Taipei Connections extended due to increased demand
- Samsung's Lee apologizes over management, union busting
- The Latest: German soccer could be cleared to resume soon
- Relatives of Germanwings victims seek compensation for crash
- Philippine TV network’s shutdown amid pandemic sparks uproar
- Taiwan fares best among Four Asian Tigers with 1.54% economic growth in 1st quarter
- Taiwan's National Palace Museum sees 99% drop in visitors
- Polish presidential election in chaos with only 4 days to go
- Photo of the Day: 3D map of Taiwan's population density
- Iraqi military says 3 rockets strike near Baghdad airport
- Rugby Australia appoints interim CEO to begin rebuilding
- German factory orders plunge in March as shutdowns hit
- Seoul reports panic buying in N Korea amid economic woes
- Taiwan’s health minister asks WHO for first-hand information on coronavirus
- Israeli billionaire hopes to bring water to parched Gaza
- EU forecasts recession of 'historic proportions' this year with 7.5% economic contraction
- EU forecasts 'recession of historic proportions' this year
- BMW: Outbreak will slow auto industry 'for quite some time'
- Taiwan shares experience in fighting coronavirus with US, Canada
- Iran's president says an end to UN arms embargo is a 'right'
- Taiwan baseball to allow 1,000 fans per game starting Friday
- Lufthansa faces first civil lawsuit on 2015 Germanwings plane crash
- Belgium: Lighthearted campaign to 'eat more fries' aims to lift heavy load
- Edmunds: How to manage your lease during the pandemic
- 2 more B-1B bombers patrol NE of Taiwan
- Taiwanese sci-fi animation wins recognition at US Independent Music Awards
- ‘One Belt One Road’ begins to stall in SE Asia as Chinese economy reels
- 8% of Taiwanese women do not return to work after parental leave, data shows
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Virus outbreak in India market could cause cases to snowball
- EU, Balkans leaders to reaffirm ties amid virus crisis
- UK scientist who warned over virus quits for lockdown breach
- 2 Russian doctors dead, 1 in ICU after mysterious accidents
- Half of Germans abroad in Europe stay in Austria, Switzerland
- EU focuses on Western Balkans despite coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus crisis changing Japan's work culture
- Taiwanese COVID-19 vaccine still has hurdles to clear: CECC expert
- Hungary's Orban 'dropped any pretense' of respecting institutions, Freedom House reports
- Is Philippines muzzling free press amid coronavirus lockdown?
- Poland faces election chaos with just days to go
- Coronavirus: India's contact tracing app comes under fire
- Coronavirus: EU faces 'recession of historic proportions'
- Poland postpones presidential election amid pressure over coronavirus
- Thai elephants, out of work due to coronavirus, trudge home
- Taiwan allies send letter to WHO head
- AP PHOTOS: Animals at closed zoo depend on helping hands
- Pompeo tells Tedros to allow Taiwan to join WHA
- China stops promoting 'Thousand Talents Plan'
- Frontier Airlines will drop open-seat fee that drew attacks
- Tedros ducks question about Taiwan's membership in WHA
- Today in History
- Germany says 20% of Chinese masks ‘do not conform to standards’
- More cyberattacks expected in run-up to Taiwan’s presidential inauguration
- New Zealand 'travel bubble' likely to include Taiwan
- Lives Lost: Alabama Medal of Honor winner downplayed heroism
- Amnesty slams Palestinians' freedom of expression arrests
- UN appeals for $6.7 billion to fight virus in poor countries
- Ship tied to Australia virus deaths sails into Manila Bay
- Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 8, nearly 1,000 sick
- Jay Chou brings magic with his Netflix show 'J-Style Trip'
- Pandemic poses special threat to indigenous health, culture
- 'If this thing boomerangs': Second wave of infections feared
- Taipei MRT launches app to measure passenger density
- NBA players, staff asked to help virus researchers
- Fears of 'second wave' hang over coronavirus successes
- Taiwan reports 1 new coronavirus case from Qatar
- Dalton views season of backing up Dak as halftime of career
- Cavaliers step cautiously into hopeful return to NBA season
- Bank of England: UK economy could shrink 30% in H1
- The Latest: China touts assistance to fighting coronavirus
- China says experimental spaceship operating normally
- Foreigners on the frontlines of pandemic in Arab Gulf states
- Nicotine cannot prevent Wuhan coronavirus: British team
- Women demand voice in Italy virus response dominated by men
- Inquiry: Pell knew of abuse by Australian pedophile priest
- CECC plans to safely bring virus-recovered citizens home to Taiwan
- India: Deadly gas leak at chemical plant
- Army helicopter makes unexpected hard landing
- Asian shares mostly fall over pandemic, US trade worries
- Leningrad siege survivor supplies needy amid pandemic
- French teens, Normandy vets swap stories of life in lockdown
- China exports rebound in April but more weakness ahead
- Virgin Media, O2 plan merger to create new UK telecoms giant
- Veteran Chinese diplomat and Mao Zedong's interpreter dies
- AP PHOTOS: Memorials weave WWII into Russia's psyche
- K-League set for kick off as soccer resumes in South Korea
- Korean Air to increase flights in June amid signs of coronavirus slowdown
- Belarus strips Russian reporters of accreditation amid virus
- The Latest: Brescia captain says his team opposes resumption
- China ‘largest state sponsor’ of coronavirus pandemic: US Senator Lindsey Graham
- Rugby league hits vaccine roadblock on May 28 return to play
- July 12 is possible date for Poland's postponed election
- Asia Today: Cruise ship in Philippine waters to return crew
- Nintendo marks profit jump as people stay home amid pandemic
- Support for Taiwan's KMT drops to historic low
- Taiwan protests WHO's reference to Taiwan as part of China
- Mayoral recall group outsmarts Kaohsiung officials with digital ad
- US Armed Forces to ban coronavirus survivors
- Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate
- German industrial production down 9.2% in March on virus
- AP Exclusive: Admin shelves CDC guide to reopening country
- Air France-KLM report $1.9 billion in losses, outlook grim
- Trial begins over Norwegian mosque attack
- Face masks make a political statement in era of coronavirus
- Restaurants in Taiwan could soon see relaxation of coronavirus restrictions
- Democrats make case for role of government in virus response
- Photo of the Day: Stitch spotted in Taipei
- SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Chatty Thomas breaks with precedent
- Esper, in first trip since March, defends antivirus efforts
- EU court: Red Sea ferry disaster victims can sue in Italy
- World War II: 'Patterns of human behavior repeat themselves'
- Poland: Parliament approves postal-vote election reform
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- US to grant Iraq gas waiver in show of support for new PM
- What is a good reason for a personal loan?
- Brescia captain says his team opposes resuming Serie A
- US jobless claims set to surge again before April jobs data
- 42-year-old Brazilian veteran Formiga signs deal with PSG
- WBC setting up judging from home via video for pro boxing
- Madonna says she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies
- South Africa parliament video call hacked with pornography
- German soccer league says Bundesliga season will resume on May 16
- AP PHOTOS: Feeding Manhattan's hungry, every Ramadan night
- Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
- Brazil virus despair stretches from Rio to Amazon
- Turkey's lira hits record low against dollar amid pandemic
- Nearly 3.2 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 33 million
- Israeli parliament passes bill paving path to new government
- US productivity drops sharp 2.5% in 1Q as labor costs rise
- Families of Taipei KTV fire victims refuse compensation from Cashbox Partyworld
- Cyprus starts testing migrants at centers for COVID-19
- US productivity drops sharp 2.5% in Q1 as labor costs rise
- Bundesliga soccer to resume on May 16 in empty stadiums
- New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank doctors, nurses
- ËU executive seeks supervisor of anti-money laundering fight
- Myanmar: Armed conflict puts brakes on COVID-19 response
- Inside Europe: 07.05.20
- Taiwan scientists find clues to how prehistoric birds survived mass extinction
- Carved stone turtle unearthed from Angkor reservoir site
- Pope: Ohio bishop who didn't raise abuse concerns can quit
- Global luxury goods sales to slide up to 35% - study
- German military spy chief apologizes for Israel map mistake
- Bayern hires former Germany striker Klose as assistant coach
- Philippine TV network fights closure with court petition
- 2nd member of Turkish left-wing band dies of hunger strike
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Indianapolis officer fatally shoots man, prompting protests
- Supreme Court throws out convictions of two people involved in New Jersey’s “Bridgegate” scandal
- Libyan official: 5 killed, dozens wounds in Tripoli shelling
- Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions
- Trailblazing German soccer restart faces numerous risks
- Trucker charged in serial killings faces scrutiny across US
- Neiman Marcus files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, sounding ominous note for department stores during pandemic
- Mom's rule: Mother's Day special doc airs on Comedy Central.
- Zoom buys security firm Keybase
- Airlines suffering, Turkish currency hits all-time low
- Neiman Marcus files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
- German woman accuses French ex-president of sexual assault
- Virus hospitalization is new barrier to military enlistment
- South African brewer says it may dump 400M bottles of beer
- Google affiliate scraps plan for Toronto smart city project
- Small change: Smaller stocks are making a bigger noise
- Rare inflammatory condition affects some kids with COVID-19
- Pence: Citation for small church service 'beyond the pale'
- AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
- US won't seek recall of millions of Takata air bag inflators
- Nats' star Ryan Zimmerman's AP diary: South Korean baseball
- MLB, union award grants to aid domestic violence victims
- Royals learning about new manager during stay-at-home orders
- Turkey charges pilots, others, over ex-Nissan chief's escape
- At least 65 killed in flooding, landslides in Rwanda
- Minors deported from Mexico to Guatemala positive for virus
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- 'Let's Make a Deal' asks frontline staff to join its special
- European Commission eyes new financial crime unit
- Can the EU regain its credibility after the pandemic?
- Venerable but vulnerable: Centenarians hit hard by virus
- Data shows virus death risk twice as high for black Britons
- NYC to test 140K people for virus antibodies in next month
- Trump valet has coronavirus; president again tests negative
- British athletics body gets scathing criticism in review
- 17 Mormon temples to reopen for marriage ceremonies
- Putin-Trump call focuses on coronavirus, arms control, oil
- Mbappé gets top scorer award ahead of Ben Yedder
- Luminaries Lost: A look at some of the artists lost to virus
- LaLiga: Saudis bidding for Newcastle are 'stealing football'
- Croatian air force plane crashes. killing 2 crew members
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- German lawmakers forego pay raise in coronavirus crisis
- Barry Farber dies; conservative radio host ran for NYC mayor
- 3-time Olympic runner Dathan Ritzenhein announces retirement
- Republican donor, fundraiser DeJoy next postmaster general
- Navy nominee: Service is in rough waters, cites leadership
- Bug experts dismiss worry about US 'murder hornets' as hype
- La Scala opens virtual tour during coronavirus lockdown
- Set for new term, Netanyahu eyes risky West Bank annexation
- IndyCar says it will open its delayed season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway
- For 2nd time, Syrian elections delayed over coronavirus
- Coronavirus found in patients' semen in small Chinese study
- GOP leader names picks for House panel overseeing virus aid
- Green flag: IndyCar to open its delayed season in Texas
- 4th person charged in fatal shooting of guard over face mask
- Advocates warn of more immigrant deaths without ICE action
- US northern border illegal crossings rise; many are Mexicans
- Justice Department is dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn, according to court filing obtained by AP
- AP Exclusive: Justice Dept dropping Flynn's criminal case
- Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?
- Afghan official says 2 explosions rock Kabul; no injuries
- Virus fears begin to haunt crowded slum in Argentine capital
- History channel working on doc series with Bill Clinton
- Fears grow as coronavirus bears down on Mexico City
- Senate fails to override Trump veto on Iran conflict
- Woods, Mickelson, QBs to donate $10 million to virus relief
- US pulls anti-missile systems from Saudi Arabia amid dispute
- Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft
- For small business lending program, a few hits, some misses
- Cost-cutting: More than 30 at USOPC take severance
- Army outfielder at a crossroads _ baseball or artillery
- Addition of Christopher puts Arizona State in good shape
- Biden uses virtual events to target battleground Florida
- The Federal Reserve says U.S. consumer borrowing fell in March for the first time since 2011
- Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts set on home-and-home basketball
- Column: With sports on hold, athletes take up new pursuits
- Macron to Putin: Virus crisis shows need for peace-building
- West Virginia suit filed over exposure to firefighting foam
- US faces 'truly daunting' challenges on needed COVID tests
- US consumer borrowing fell for first time since 2011
- Former Bad Company singer Brian Howe dies in Florida at 66
- With layoffs high but slowing, can US job market rise up?
- Senators send letters to NCAA leaders with NIL questions
- Senior rebel commander killed in Yemen amid fierce battles
- Trump praises Texas governor as states roll back limits
- Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business
- Slashed St. Ed's: Reeling school cuts teams, breaks hearts
- Noisy protest in Belgrade against Serbia's populist leader
- More than half of ACC football schools aim to reopen in fall
- Q&A: Stacey Abrams is ready to serve but not on top court
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely declares kids safe from virus
- Peloton, PayPal rise; Elanco, Danaher fall
- Ex-president of Georgia given official job in Ukraine
- Caught on video, NYPD social distancing patrols turn violent
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Democrats press Trump for answers on foiled Venezuela raid
- America's business of prisons thrives even amid a pandemic
- Study: WeChat content outside China used for censorship
- Bucks, relatives say Antetokounmpo's social media was hacked
- Business Highlights
- Canadiens' Price reaches out to grieving Nova Scotia boys
- Smoky Mountains National Park to reopen over weekend
- CFL commissioner: Canceling season most likely scenario
- Aces' JiSu Park to skip 2020 WNBA season, return to Korea
- Kentucky woman's 109th birthday celebrated with parade
- EU defends censorship of letter in Chinese newspaper
- German reporter accuses French ex-president of sexual assault
- South Korean man sues Gerhard Schröder over divorce
- Refugee policy EU's 'biggest inadequacy,' says Germany's Heiko Maas
- Turkey's public health system faces coronavirus pandemic
- Court: 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' is Seinfeld's show
- NCAA calls alleged Kansas basketball violations "egregious"
- New Mexico extends lockdown for town that's a US hot spot
- Patriots sign 4 members of their 2020 draft class
- Blood, sweat and swabs: UFC seeks safe shows in pandemic
- Video shows 'take down' arrest after Alabama mask dispute
- Judge to hear lawsuit on Puerto Rico school food crisis
- Ex-Green Beret behind Venezuela raid suspected of plagiarism
- Ex-Florida sheriff's removal lawsuit dismissed
- Kicking off: Texans at Chiefs to open season Sept. 10
- Mexico suspends judge in house arrest for child rape suspect
- Authorities: Georgia father and son arrested and charged with murder of black man who was killed on residential street.
- Experts worry CDC is sidelined in coronavirus response
- Chief: Maryland police officer shoots, kills man with knife
- Arrests made in shooting death of black man after outcry
- Disney World restaurant, entertainment complex to reopen
- Prominent lawyer, Trump donor representing Biden accuser
- Ex-ABA commish Mike Storen, dad of Hannah Storm, dies at 84
- Column: More normality from NFL. Will it happen on time?
- Police: Ravens' Thomas threatened by wife with gun in Texas
- WHO's exclusion of Taiwan inhumane: St. Vincent ambassador
- Amtrak to require face coverings beginning next week
- Asia Today: North Korea's Kim praises Xi for outbreak gains
- Trump valet has coronavirus; president again tests negative
- Multimedia journal retracts over 30 Chinese research papers
- Tsai reappoints Su as Taiwan's premier
- NZ foreign minister tells China ambassador to 'listen to your master' after carping over Taiwan
- Afghanistan envoy calls for American contractor release
- AP Week in Pictures, Asia
- More evacuations near Indian factory after fatal gas leak
- Tottenham star Son completes basic training in South Korea
- Taiwan develops 10-minute coronavirus test kit
- Polar vortex could bring rare May snow, low temps to US East
- Today in History
- A devastating jobs report for April will show virus's impact
- Mexico auto plants to reopen as country weighs virus risks
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- Police: Woman buried by her son saved after 3 days in grave
- Trump "not sure we even have a choice" on reopening states
- Global Traveler lauds Taiwan as top medical tourism destination
- Dems eye money for smaller cities, towns in next virus bill
- Steve Yates on Trump official's speech to Chinese people, virus fallout
- WWII vets to join Trump at VE Day ceremony
- Historic data indicate a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is easier said than done
- UN chief says pandemic is unleashing a `tsunami of hate'
- Wuhan virus finally alters global perceptions of the PRC: William Stanton
- Train kills 14 migrant workers walking home in India
- Amid pandemic, the world's working poor hustle to survive
- Amid pandemic, the world's working poor hustle to survive
- Virus tracing app raises privacy concerns in India
- 'Bring Jobs Back to Taiwan' attracts nearly NT$1 trillion investment: MOEA
- Locked down, not out: Teenage pro prepares for post-pandemic
- Taiwanese artists win Lucille Lortel Awards in US
- China, S. Korea see new virus cases as world lockdowns ease
- Paraguay could loosen ties with Taiwan in favor of China: Americas Quarterly
- Taiwan reports zero new coronavirus cases, goes 26 days without local infection
- Cable ready: US javelin standout making most of home setup
- Brady's move to Tampa Bay posed late challenges for networks
- Taiwan's economy shows resilience in Q1
- Basketball helped power Jets' Fant to football success
- Sound of silence: Baseball thinking ahead to silent stadiums
- Stocks rise on hope that worst of economic plunge has passed
- VE Day clashes with virus chaos, veterans left in limbo
- Chinese FA proposes pay cuts up to 50% for players, coaches
- Taiwan to stay closed to foreign visitors until standards set: CECC
- AP PHOTOS: Turkish pole dance teacher moves classes online
- N Korea slams South for 'reckless' drills along sea border
- The Latest: India starts bringing back stranded citizens
- Taiwan presidential official Chen Chu rumored to be considered for Control Yuan
- Volunteers put faces to names of Americans in WWII cemetery
- Intellectual property organization adds ‘Taiwan’ as country option
- Former Greek health minister, cardiologist Kremastinos, dies
- Belarus to hold its presidential election on Aug. 9
- Canada foreign minister avoids thanking Taiwan for 500,000 masks
- Lukas Klostermann extends contract at Leipzig through 2024
- Europe holds low-key VE-Day commemorations due to virus
- Troubled Zimbabwe hopes for some relief in tobacco sales
- Taiwanese legislators want to remove mention of unification with China from law
- The Latest: City defender Walker says he is being 'harassed'
- Umar Akmal's 3-year ban to end on Feb. 19, 2023
- Taiwan unveils indigenous ventilator prototype
- Scuffles break out in Hong Kong's legislature
- Walker complains of harassment after breaking lockdown rules
- Siemens says profits down, this quarter could be the bottom
- US, China trade envoys promise 'favorable conditions'
- Chinese military transport plane enters Taiwanese airspace
- China’s new spacecraft lands back on earth
- K-League kicks off with no crowd, but big broadcast interest
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Georgia recalls its ambassador in Ukraine over ex-president
- 'We just did our bit:' WWII vets recall war 75 years later
- UN: Market where virus may have started shouldn't be closed
- Czech-Russian relations plunge amid differences over history
- German soccer faces uphill battle to convince public, fans
- Dutch police hold suspect after kosher restaurant vandalism
- After weeks at sea, over 250 Rohingya land in Bangladesh
- Virus could kill 190,000 Africans and 'smolder' in continent
- Spain: police arrest man suspected of planning terror attack
- Palestinians say Israel targeting prisoners' bank accounts
- Vatican cardinal in new row over virus "pretext" petition
- Father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery
- Spanish athletes put on their police uniforms to fight virus
- Serbia pres. calls right-wing group 'fascists' after clash
- EU says its envoy erred after China demanded cuts to op-ed
- Pakistan court orders auction of ex-Taliban chief's property
- Taiwan should form a cross-ministerial digital committee: I-Mei CEO
- Kenyans protest house demolitions amid virus restrictions
- F1 chairman evokes "remote" possibility of no races in 2020
- Pakistan's fight against COVID-19 threatens polio, measles vaccine programs
- Pakistan slammed for excluding minority group from rights panel
- Veterans of World War II
- Activists call for amnesty as COVID-19 spreads in Russian jails
- Polar vortex could bring rare May snow, low temps to US East
- Taiwan baseball fans allowed inside stadium but sit apart
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Soccer teams allowed to use more substitutes during backlog
- Space agency: Human urine could help make concrete on Moon
- Anti-India clashes continue in tense Kashmir for 3rd day
- Firefighters continue battling fires in Florida Panhandle
- Trump offers Biden rapid COVID-19 test to resume travel
- WWII veteran walks the walk for fundraising on V-E Day
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Markets closed to control Mexico's exuberant Mother's Day
- 'SNL' writer's memoir co-stars Billy Crystal, Gilda Radner
- Lost your job? Here's what you need to know
- Some Spanish soccer teams resume individual training
- US job losses are colossal, but push to come back goes on
- Cyprus: School reopenings won't be allowed to risk health
- Poll: Most in US back curbing in-person worship amid virus
- PBS docu-series 'Asian Americans' more timely amid pandemic
- Pimlico to be renovated and keep Preakness after bill passes
- Some blame meatpacking workers, not plants, for virus spread
- Pogba, Rashford available again for United; Ighalo hopeful
- New York City stepping up distancing enforcement in parks
- Mayday call on VE Day: Virus threatens London boat business
- Jaguars to sign journeyman QB Mike Glennon as backup
- Trump says in his mother's eyes, he 'could do no wrong'
- Nadal: Djokovic will need vaccine if required by the tour
- Does US-China coronavirus blame game threaten scientific investigation?
- European Court of Justice slams top German court's ECB ruling
- Marquette adds Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez
- Spain’s army predicts 2 more waves of coronavirus
- After soccer crowds surge, Israel set for games without fans
- Capitals cut ties with Leipsic after disparaging comments
- Correction: Virus Outbreak-Business Fallout story
- Fore! Caddyshack checks in at No. 4 on AP sports movie list
- Police identify Maryland man fatally shot by officer
- US pulls permission for Chinese masks found defective
- Browns re-sign WR Higgins after stunted 2019 season
- Amid pandemic, Pompeo to visit Israel for annexation talks
- Pakistan army: Roadside bomb in remote area kills 6 troops
- Malawi's Supreme Court rules new presidential polls in July
- Grit and red wine: Famous war photographer beats virus at 97
- Swiss plan to ask diners for contacts dropped over privacy
- New Mexico town near vast US reservation shuts everyone out
- Idris Elba lends his voice to a song helping relief efforts
- CBS reimagines 'Equalizer' and 'The Silence of the Lambs'
- Catholic schools, ex-teachers clash in Supreme Court case
- Judge denies bid to dismiss charges against Lori Loughlin
- Venezuela orders arrest of 3 in US for role in failed plot
- Trump administration asks court to toss lawsuit over ERA
- Nihill promoted as Titans team president Underwood retires
- 'Slap Shot' still iconic in hockey despite sport's changes
- Virus restrictions reimposed amid patchwork re-openings
- Turkey reports lowest daily COVID-19 death in over a month
- Independent prosecutor sought in Indiana police shooting
- Job market meltdown hits most vulnerable workers hardest
- Lawyers for whistleblower Rick Bright say government investigators find 'reasonable grounds' he faced retaliation
- Bills sign top draft pick DE A.J. Epenesa; and two others
- Milan mayor lashes out at revelers breaking virus rules
- Libya gov't warns of escalation after attacks near embassies
- White House to direct supply of COVID drug amid access fears
- 1 law firm gets lion's share of $112M in NFL concussion fees
- Nearly 1 in 5 US kids are obese, according to latest data
- Robert Caro writes, and waits, during the COVID-19 outbreak
- $41M settlement by Ohio State covers 162 of doc's accusers
- West Virginia salary, athletic cuts to save $3 million
- Uber, Monster Beverages rise; TripAdvisor, Motorola fall
- Pence says lack of religious services has been 'burden'
- 20 former Albanian judges, prosecutors accused of corruption
- Ex-NBA player Shannon Brown accused of shooting at 2 people
- White House: US planning to ship 8,000 ventilators abroad
- US ruling means former Puerto Rico teacher gets new trial
- 3 nurses strangled in Mexico; border mayor gets coronavirus
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- SeaWorld develops plans for reopening; no official date set
- 10 takeaways from the worst jobs report in US history
- Colombian company creates bed that can double as coffin
- Favre disputes details of Mississippi state auditor's report
- Relocated UFC 249 could 'bring sense of normalcy to people'
- Colts' Rivers named head coach-in-waiting at Alabama HS
- Big East thinking if campuses aren't open sports is a no go
- Trump says 'no rush' on more aid as jobless crisis grows
- Column: Glimmer of hope for sports, but don't pop champagne
- Suspect dead after 2 shot at Delaware veterans cemetery
- Sieren's China: EU-China relationship to test Angela Merkel
- Coronavirus: EU urges closing external borders until mid-June
- Arkansas venue plans concert despite state's virus limits
- Stuck on cruise ships during pandemic, crews beg to go home
- AP Exclusive: Emails show top White House officials buried CDC report, then ordered pieces revived after AP story
- AP Exclusive: Top White House officials buried CDC report
- House Democrats ask 5 companies to return coronavirus aid
- AP source: MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to 5
- Patriots sign 4 additional members of draft class
- Cops: McDonald's mask scofflaw breaks window, steals panties
- Chargers top pick Herbert focusing on playbook at minicamp
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Business Highlights
- Betty Wold Johnson, mother of Jets owners, dies at 99
- NBA teams start to reopen, as testing plan begins emerging
- Records: $325K deal paid in handcuffed man’s shooting death
- Taiwan's NCKU, German university mark 1 year of Asia office
- Sports budget crunch: $4M deficit at Minnesota, $5M at W.Va.
- Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new video from home confinement
- Saints cut 3-year starter, 3-time Pro Bowl guard Warford
- Taiwan the first to open pro baseball games to fans in 2020
- NY State cites COVID-19 in presidential primary appeal
- Mexican police search home of ex-border state governor
- Women's soccer players ask for equal pay appeal, trial delay
- Emmert: Unlikely all schools will start seasons at same time
- Kyle Larson returns to racing in World of Outlaws event
- Asia Today: S. Korea counts 18 more cases after club visits
- Aide to Vice President Pence tests positive for coronavirus
- Canada's Justin Trudeau thanks Taiwan for masks donation
- 2 arrested in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order
- AOC's John Coates: Tokyo could be the greatest Olympics ever
- Taiwan set to mark 1 year of same-sex marriage legalization
- US awards border wall contract in Texas to begin in 2021
- Today in History
- Canadian Conservative Party members sign letter supporting Taiwan
- South Korea reports more virus cases, US job losses surge
- Coronavirus strikes staffers inside the White House
- Historic unemployment rate upends Trump's reelection bid
- Feeling your pain? Virus reaches into the lives of Congress
- Court halts ban on mass gatherings at Kentucky churches
- Egypt’s president expands powers, citing virus outbreak
- Taiwan trains counter-terrorism troops for Middle Eastern country
- Remote control: Tech support staffers star in NFL offseason
- Rams still hoping for guests at SoFi Stadium opening party
- The Latest: Federal judge allows in-person services in Ky.
- Vice premier shares 'Taiwan model' with top U.S. health official
- Taiwan sees another day without new coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus takes a toll in Sweden's immigrant community
- 'Fear kills:' WWII vets recall war, reject panic over virus
- Being ostracized: Virus leaves its mark for UK's elderly
- World War II and the battle over collective memory in Eastern Europe
- German Foreign Minister Maas warns of hard Brexit as talks stall
- Russian volunteers search for fallen World War II soldiers
- US Congress members write letter to 55 countries supporting Taiwan’s WHA bid
- Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from coronavirus at 75
- Clashes and unity calls at UN on World War II anniversary
- Protesters launch creative ad campaign in Kaohsiung
- Putin marks Victory Day in virus-reduced ceremony
- Taiwan president’s inaugural speech to take coronavirus as starting point
- Militants increasing attacks on Burkina Faso mines
- Taiwan considers allowing 2,000 fans to attend baseball games
- Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande unveil charity song for virus lockdown
- China official threatens worst-case scenario if Taiwan amends law
- Ex-Soviet states mark Victory Day amid pandemic, Putin calls Russia 'invincible'
- Coronavirus: India's lockdown turning into humanitarian crisis
- The Latest: Horse racing set to resume in France on Monday
- Victims of protest violence commemorated 10 years later
- Serbia protests EU description of Tesla as famous Croat
- China asked WHO to cover up coronavirus outbreak: German intelligence service
- Lyon men's and women's teams test negative for coronavirus
- Idled help the isolated: Med students aid homebound seniors
- Not giving it up cold turkey: Bird hunters just winging it
- Gunfire kills 6 at Afghan protest calling for economic aid
- Arrivals and departures in Taiwan plunge by 3 million during first quarter of 2020
- Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy
- Harvesters struggle to recruit foreign crews during pandemic
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump is not credible on virus death tolls
- French Resistance hero Cecile Rol-Tanguay dies at 101
- Europe Day moves online as EU turns 70
- AP reporter and editor Ron Harrist dies in Mississippi
- Belarus holds Victory Day parade, disregarding coronavirus
- Maldives sees rapid spike in coronavirus patients
- Buses offered for shelter during nightly NYC subway closures
- Hamilton gets empty feeling thinking about F1 without fans
- GOP in power grab to rein in Dem governors on virus response
- Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 87, pastor says.
- Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 87
- Falcons' Allen says idea of practice is 'nerve-racking'
- NY's Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll
- Small tribes seal borders, push testing to keep out virus
- Organization helps Latina mothers and daughters succeed.
- Mexico: 2 men arrested in strangling deaths of sister nurses
- Polar vortex brings rare May snow, low temps to US East
- Big question at NFL rookie webinar: locker room assimilation
- Married couple, 85 and 86, die in Delaware cemetery shooting
- Andre Harrell, music exec who discovered Diddy, dies at 59
- Trump administration tightens visas for Chinese reporters
- Syria reduces fuel subsidies as economic crisis deepens
- Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early
- Serbia protests EU's 'fake' description of Nikola Tesla as Croatian
- Separatists claim bomb attack that killed 6 Pakistani troops
- Italian govt hails release of volunteer kidnapped in Kenya
- Franklin Graham: No interest in federal money meant for WHO
- The week that was: A balance of economy and public health
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Harlem figure skating gala pivots from ice to internet
- US approves new coronavirus antigen test with fast results
- Analysis: Tennis pros' US return amid pandemic no true model
- Crash Course: Steelers rookies adapting to "virtual" path
- Rangers, IRS volunteers lead in returns of federal workers
- Sheriff's deputy faces charges charges after targeting teen
- Dynamo Dresden's return halted with 2 more cases of COVID-19
- Musk threatens to exit California over virus restrictions
- Libyan officials: Shelling at Tripoli's only working airport
- A distinct possibility: 'Temporary' layoffs may be permanent
- Hamlin closes NASCAR's iRacing Series with another victory
- Jagger, Dylan, Quincy Jones react to death of Little Richard
- Obama lashes out at Trump in call with supporters
- Germany: Thousands of protesters slam isolation measures
- Police: Man in law office killed after firing at officers
- Former Rockford Peaches pitcher Mary Pratt dies
- Visitors flock to Smoky Mountains park on reopening day
- NY priest on virus front lines with embattled congregation
- US bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic dead at 43
- Taiwan’s unique opportunity to normalize global relations
- Taiwan to boost pay for frontline healthcare workers amid COVID-19
- President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports
- Reopenings bring new cases in S. Korea, virus fears in Italy
- In Japan, pandemic brings outbreaks of bullying, ostracism
- Asia Today: South Korea, China report rise in infections
- Today in History
- Virus prevents diaspora Venezuelans from sending money home
- New road rouses territorial dispute between India and Nepal
- Germany: Coronavirus transmission rate rises above 1
- US unemployment rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression
- Virus case rise in China, South Korea, Obama bashes Trump
- Taliban say they don't have missing US contractor
- The Latest: South Korea reiterates proposal to North Korea
- Yao Ming offers options for restart of Chinese basketball
- AIT encourages CPBL to add name 'Taiwan' in overseas ads
- Wearing masks key to Taiwan's pandemic prevention success: CECC
- Taiwan records zero coronavirus cases for third straight day
- Virus delay, early ice melt challenge Arctic science mission
- Pakistan police: Cross border firing from India kills woman
- Weather front forecast to bring rain to Taiwan starting Sunday
- Pandemic shows contrasts between US, European safety nets
- French parents anguish over sending children back to school
- Profits up for Emirates Air, but revenue down amid pandemic
- Taiwan set to revive tourism as coronavirus eases
- Taiwanese high school student seeks long-lost nanny
- Jay-Z's Team Roc calls for fast action in Ahmaud Arbery case
- Taiwan Taxi offers NT$2.5 million in vouchers to medical workers
- UK expected to stick to lockdown as Johnson outlines future
- Citing virus, Iran says it's ready for prisoner swap with US
- Taiwan to see largest gas price hike in 8 years on Monday
- With fewer humans to fear, flamingos flock to Albania lagoon
- The Latest: Another Brighton player tests positive
- Brighton player gets coronavirus ahead of EPL restart call
- India denies new road breaches territory disputed with Nepal
- Holding French Open without fans and later on are options
- New Iraq PM releases protesters, promotes respected general
- Small-time drug dealers rethink strategies for the virus era
- Coast Guard taps cellphone location data to speed searches
- Taiwanese woman startled by crab emerging from toilet
- Becoming 'King of Ventilators' may result in unexpected glut
- As Trump pulls back from virus, Congress races to fill void
- Temperature in Nantou, central Taiwan rises to record 40 degrees Celsius Sunday
- Older Turks enjoy walks outside as coronavirus rules relaxed
- Coronavirus complicates safety for families living together
- British Pakistanis angry about coronavirus repatriation effort
- Spike in South Korean infections linked to one man’s night out
- Taiwan families suffering due to shortage of childminders: civic group
- German officials: Self-styled IS supporter targeted Turks
- Schumer calls on VA to explain use of unproven drug on vets
- Column: Will the new coronavirus kill spitting in sports?
- Trump asking justices to bar demands for taxes, bank records
- Ted Cruz gets haircut at salon whose owner flouted orders
- Hong Kong police grapple with pro-democracy protesters
- Militants attack Syrian troops on edge of rebel stronghold
- US virus patients and businesses sue China over outbreak
- Italian woman returns home after 18-month African kidnapping
- America's Cup teams begin to emerge from lockdowns
- Spanish league keeps plan to resume despite 5 positive tests
- Parole grants spark criticism from prosecutors, families
- NYC to use more non-police 'ambassadors' to urge distancing
- Poland's top politician defends policy after election crisis
- Indonesia condemns abuse of its fishermen on Chinese boats
- NFC champion 49ers hope roster stability pays dividends
- Georgia officials examine threats to Arbery case protesters
- Chiefs among centerpieces of NFL slate as they chase repeat
- Strong faith keeps Carson Wentz focused on something bigger
- Trump advisers cite need to stop 'permanent' economic toll
- Becoming 'King of Ventilators' may result in unexpected glut
- UK's Johnson announces modest easing of virus lockdown, encourages those who can't do jobs at home to return to work
- Alex Morgan gives birth to girl 3 days before Mother's Day
- UK's road map for phased-in easing of lockdown envisions possible return to school for some young children on June 1
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- UFC's return could provide blueprint for other pro leagues
- Avianca airline seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
- Afghanistan cricketer Shafiqullah gets 6-year ban
- Oklahoma college's graduation hacked with racist images
- Germany 'keeper Lehmann replaces Klinsmann on Hertha board
- Sudan official: 3 killed, dozens wounded in tribal clashes
- Ex-mayor calls for city apology in fatal 1985 bombing
- Anaheim Ducks ink Brendan Guhle, Sam Carrick to extensions
- Under 1% of MLB employees test positive for virus antibodies
- Russia accuses US of downplaying Soviet role in WWII
- Official: Vice President Pence 'self isolating' after aide tests positive for virus
- Intel mulls new chip plant amid concern over Asian supplies
- Georgia Attorney General requests federal investigation into the handling of the death of black man Ahmaud Arbery.
- Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Arrest made over online threat against people protesting the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
- UN says 3 peacekeepers killed, 4 wounded in Mali attacks
- Maltese envoy quits after calling Merkel a Nazi
- UK's Boris Johnson reveals plans to ease virus restrictions
- GBI: Georgia deputy kills man over attack with rocks
- 1st tropical storm of year brewing, impact on Taiwan uncertain
- Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-virus controls
- Long wait for Tokyo 2020 Olympic souvenir market to pick up
- Asia Today: China cases rise, students back, Disney reopens
- Taiwan donates 1 million medical masks to India
- College basketball victories leader Gene Bess retires at 85
- China thinks US will abandon Taiwan, past American military operations prove otherwise
- Numerous Hong Kongers reportedly detained during Mother's day protest
- Taiwan just a few steps away from return to normalcy: Premier
- Slight earthquake rattles Rome awake, no damage known yet
- Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher on recovery hopes
- Today in History
- Chinese investment in US drops to lowest level since 2009
- Germany urged to confront Beijing at EU-China summit
- 22 airlines correct their listings for Taiwan
- State TV says an Iranian missile hit a support ship that was too close to a target during naval exercise in Gulf of Oman
- New week brings new challenges for White House
- A breakfast in '95 played a role in Jordan's return to Bulls
- Innovation ecosystem launched to revolutionize S. Taiwan business landscape
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's perfect China 'ban,' death toll myths
- Trump takes cautious approach to highlighting Biden accuser
- Virginia governor urged to halt release of officer's killer
- This Week: Consumer prices, jobless claims, retail sales
- A tale of two outbreaks: Singapore tackles a costly setback
- Indian, Chinese troops clash in cross-border fistfight
- Hong Kong Film Awards winner Ip Man 4 back to Taiwan Friday
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Hong Kong media: Police arrest more than 200 protesters
- New Zealand 'Stuff' future unclear after dueling statements
- If games resume, athletes will 'need to know when to peak'
- Lebanon faces grave threat to stability as poverty mounts
- What Would Have Been: Another PGA major, Triple Crown race
- Fire at nursing home in Moscow suburb kills 9, injures 9
- New Zealand resumes Super Rugby without fans on June 13
- Taiwan reports 1 new death from coronavirus, zero new cases
- Afghan officials: 4 bombs go off in Kabul; 4 civilians hurt
- Demand for Taiwan-made masks surges as Chinese masks fail to meet standards
- Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26B in costs amid pandemic
- Ukraine's hospitals under strain, even with few virus cases
- South Korea nightclub cases highlight fear of virus 2nd wave
- Taiwanese-American balloon artist thanks essential workers
- Iran missile strikes own ship, kills 1 sailor, hurts others
- In New York's subway shutdown, an unthinkable departure
- In New York’s subway shutdown, an unthinkable departure
- Strangeness of the day: For Americans, an in-between moment
- Cannes in B&W: A look back at the festival's glory years
- Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher on recovery hopes
- Iranian army says 19 killed, 15 wounded when missile strikes naval vessel taking part in exercise in Gulf of Oman
- President Tsai to cover cross-strait relations during inauguration speech
- The Latest: Belgium relaxes virus lockdown, opens shops
- Israel demolishes home of alleged Palestinian attacker
- African nations seek their own solutions in virus crisis
- Professor accuses Taiwan university of interfering with academic freedom to appease Chinese student
- Free admission to 13 Taiwan forest recreation areas for frontline workers May 12-17
- Taiwan's Night Hawks training troops from Middle Eastern country
- Taiwan diversifies fruit export markets away from China
- Taiwan's CECC contemplates easing mask requirement on public transportation
- Emirati officials say fire strikes site of Dubai's Expo 2020
- Comedian and actor Jerry Stiller is dead at age 92, his son Ben Stiller announced in a tweet early Monday.
- Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92
- Supreme Court tackles clash of Catholic schools, ex-teachers
- Pandemic creates electoral uncertainty for Trump, Democrats
- Photo of the Day: 'CCP Virus' projected on Chinese consulate in LA
- Pakistani police say armed men damage church in land dispute
- Taiwan signs arms sales maintenance agreement with US
- Taiwan presidential inauguration's vibrant design
- 'Coronavirus hairstyle' spikes in popularity in East Africa
- No crisis in diplomatic relations with Paraguay: foreign minister
- Secret memorandum of understanding between China, WHO keeps Taiwan out of WHA
- Why Germany's reduced hours scheme won't work long term
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Apple increases investment in Taiwan with new plant in Taoyuan
- PlayStation Network down in China after alleged backdoor reported to authorities
- 'Bullseye' target found at Nashville NAACP president's home
- Liz Weston: Should you give your kids an equal inheritance?
- Asylum seekers fly from Greece to UK for relocation
- The Latest: Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to return to Italy
- UK PM Johnson's 'go to work' advice sparks wide confusion
- Man City parent company buys Belgian club Lommel SK
- Wearing masks outdoors no longer mandatory in Taiwanese archipelago of Penghu
- Danes charge 2 Swedes with terror in August tax agency blast
- AP-NORC poll: Majority disapprove of coronavirus protests
- Pliskova, Kvitova to lead teams in Czech competition
- AP Courtside: Second week of live Supreme Court arguments
- Malls, barber shops and beauty salons reopen across Turkey
- FIBA sets dates for 2023 Basketball World Cup
- Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in NYC; no suspect arrested
- Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested as protest movement returns
- Tourists holding party at hot spring in E. Taiwan face fines for polluting water
- New York rolling out training for virus detectives
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- American Hockey League cancels rest of season, playoffs
- Cape Town and its province are South Africa's virus hotspot
- Premier League boost: Gov't aims for return of sport in June
- Maltese ambassador resigns after comparing Merkel to Hitler
- Cyprus extends commercial flight ban, hopes to spur tourism
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 17-23
- Syria's Assad replaces trade minister amid economic crisis
- Danish priest who proclaimed that there is no God has died.
- 20 people killed in three jihadist attacks in western Niger
- Virus rampages across vast Navajo lands, close-knit families
- In close-knit Navajo Nation communities, virus takes hold
- AP PHOTOS: Volunteers flood Navajo Nation in virus outbreak
- Veterans groups, govt brace for surge in mental health needs
- Pandemic in its early days; company earnings tell the story
- Review: Netflix's 'Have a Good Trip' is only a mild high
- Our species might have reached Europe earlier than thought
- Ukraine soccer official targeted by FIFA, UEFA investigators
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Retirees, isolated by virus, become DJs for new radio hour
- AP PHOTOS: Rituals upended amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Ibrahimovic returns to Italy, leaves questions in Sweden
- Budget crunch could impact how college teams opt to travel
- White House recommends coronavirus testing of more than 1 million nursing home residents and staff in next 2 weeks
- Risk of reopening US economy too fast: A W-shaped recovery
- Kansas inmate's family sues over failure to stop her suicide
- Panthers' Okung appealing NLRB decision on labor practices
- Paris awakens after 2-month slumber to world of yore, slowly
- Gorsuch, likely key vote, seems to favor Oklahoma tribe
- Ravens sign Fluker, who will seek to replace Yanda at guard
- Haunting drama 'A Confession' puts police in ethical turmoil
- Federal prosecutors weigh hate crime charges in Arbery death
- Study says virus death toll in New York City may be thousands worse than official tally
- 'We want to go home': Moroccans stranded by virus seek help
- Twitter to label disputed COVID-19 tweets
- Guaidó advisers quit following bungled Venezuela raid
- Bosnia: imported ventilators from China useless for COVID-19
- Street ball scene on hiatus, including NYC's iconic courts
- Funeral delayed: tiaras, white outfits, turquoise face masks
- Tennessee judges: It's OK to film clothed women in public
- AP source: MLB owners approve giving players' union plan to start season around Fourth of July in ballparks without fans
- NCAA streamlines NET rankings for tournament selection
- AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
- Group says Iraqi women fighting to return home face hurdles
- France: Ex-president investigated for alleged sexual assault
- Stricker appoints Love, Zach Johnson as Ryder Cup assistants
- IMF approves $2.77 billion to help Egypt with virus fallout
- Tesla parking lot nearly full, indicating factory is running
- Horse racing resumes in France, made to wait in Britain
- Newly independent UConn signs deal with CBS Sports Network
- Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight
- Atalanta teenager Andrea Rinaldi dies after aneurysm
- White House memo directs everyone to wear masks when entering West Wing, following virus scares close to president
- Trump tells Iraq's new PM: US willing to give economic help
- Park: Crowds stayed manageable during reopening of Smokies
- White House recommends tests for all nursing home residents
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- New coronavirus test is imperfect step toward mass screening
- NCAA leading scorer Dugan agrees to join Golden Knights
- Serbian police separate pro-government, opposition rallies
- Massachusetts deaths top 5,000 as governor weighs reopening
- US plans reimagine fighting wildfires amid crews' virus risk
- White House virus trouble is microcosm of what America faces
- Under Armour, Marriott fall; Cardinal Health, AMC rise
- NBC News apologizes for 'inaccurately' quoting William Barr
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- AP source: Tagovailoa signs $30.275 million, 4-year deal
- IRS sets deadline for relief payment by direct deposit
- Business Highlights
- Column: NASCAR set for 'huge microscope' as racing returns
- AP source: World Baseball Classic to be postponed till 2023
- Mexico authorizes military policing for 4 more years
- Germany: Group confesses to arson attack on Roma family
- Denmark charges 2 Swedes with terrorism over tax office blast
- France investigates ex-president for sexual assault
- Mexico pharmacies: face masks found in trash being re-sold
- Organ transplants dive amid virus crisis, start to inch back
- Biden campaign reports raising $60 million with DNC in April
- Column: Punch away, but at least baseball has a plan
- 54,000 still getting pay held over student debt, filing says
- Raiders agree to deal with running back Devontae Booker
- Colombia's Avianca faces rocky road after Chapter 11 filing
- Biggest US solar project approved in Nevada despite critics
- In flip, Georgia system nixes ex-leader of New York schools
- Trump abruptly ends briefing after contentious exchanges
- Mexico's Supreme Court nixes border governor's extended term
- Guatemala says more deportees from US positive for COVID-19
- UN says 7 or 8 `top' candidates for a COVID-19 vaccine exist
- Democrats set to take next steps toward virtual convention
- Peacock on the prowl falls for officer's decoy, not love
- Pac-12 has discussed all-conference football regular season
- Mexico demands info on 'fast and furious' gun smuggling
- Pelosi urges Congress to 'go big' on next virus aid package
- Longtime pass-rushing tutor Teerlinck dies at age 69
- Germany: Reported child sex abuse increases
- Trump campaign fundraising slows for 2nd straight month
- Floyd hopes to find own path in Fowler's footsteps with Rams
- Mexico: coronavirus kills 111 medical staff, infects 8,544
- Arkansas professor accused of not disclosing ties to China
- Telethon raises $115M for New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19
- Wallabies utility back Beale joins Racing 92 on 2-year deal
- Appeals court urged to OK June 23 NY presidential primary
- BERI ranks Taiwan 3rd best investment destination
- US Senate passes bill backing Taiwan's inclusion in WHO
- Pro-democracy Hong Kong actor under quarantine in Taiwan
- Taiwan researchers claim Western-Chinese hybrid treatment effective against coronavirus
- Chinese universities cancel entrance exams for foreign students
- China auto sales fall in April but loss narrows
- Tropical storm brewing east of Philippines could near Taiwan
- Horse dies at Santa Anita after workout; 13th since December
- Asia Today: Philippine lockdown to be eased, with caution
- Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
- Today in History
- 'Express burials' cast doubt on Nicaragua's virus figures
- Skipping a mask, Trump says he's 'met the moment' on testing
- Pelosi wants to go big on aid, but McConnell sees no urgency
- Bulging deficits may threaten prized Pentagon arms projects
- Trump casts doubt on mail voting. His campaign promotes it.
- Object lesson on a fickle virus frames hearing on reopening
- Virus unleashes wave of fraud in US amid fear and scarcity
- Asia Today: Philippine lockdown to be eased, with caution
- Report: Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019
- Australia faces "sobering" future economy due to coronavirus
- Allies support Taiwan as WHA draws near
- China cries foul at New Zealand backing Taiwan's entry into WHO
- Hong Kong to prioritize passing of contentious anthem bill
- Workplace worries mount as US tracks new COVID-19 cases
- Lives Lost: Victims of the virus, remembered for tomorrow
- Premier League seeks to allay players' training health fears
- Taiwan Mandopop star's tweet in support of abused children goes viral
- India to start limited trains as it looks to ease lockdown
- Toyota profit drops on virus outbreak but recovery expected
- Doctors and nurses suffered as Iran ignored virus concerns
- Doctors and nurses died as Iran ignored virus concerns
- In some Olympic sports, training from home is almost routine
- Asian shares decline on jitters over new outbreaks of virus
- Japanese airline to help Taiwanese leave Russia amid coronavirus pandemic
- Virus sparks debate on whether more prospects will stay home
- Taiwan reports zero new coronavirus cases, 30 days without local infection
- Taiwanese academics call for law regulating controversial digital ID
- Like it or not, National League designated hitters limber up
- Expert warns many countries are driving blind as they reopen
- 'Foretaste' of Brexit: Virus cuts off much of UK farm labor
- Honda sinks deeper into quarterly losses on virus outbreak
- Bulgarian fossils suggest Homo sapiens arrived in Europe earlier than previously thought
- Fire at Russian hospital kills 5 coronavirus patients
- Israeli army: Soldier killed by rock during West Bank raid
- The Latest: India reopening parts of huge rail network
- Suspect arrested in 1988 death of American man in Sydney
- New Zealand stands up to Beijing bullying over Taiwan's entry into WHO
- Plexiglass houses: Parliaments adapt to the coronavirus age
- Afghan official: Gunmen storm clinic in Shiite area of Kabul
- Asia Today: Singapore partly reopens despite rise in cases
- Iran holds funeral for 19 sailors killed in navy accident
- Taiwan sends medical team to eSwatini to help fight coronavirus
- Taiwan, India universities jointly develop smart epidemic prevention system
- Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari Formula One team at the end of 2020
- Ex-firefighter saves boy's life on Taiwanese highway
- Wuhan reportedly to undergo city-wide testing amid new coronavirus outbreak
- 4-time F1 champ Vettel to leave Ferrari at the end of 2020
- Back in recession, Greece puts faith in digital overhaul
- Saudi Aramco Q1 profits of $16B as virus impacts earnings
- Air Canada grounds Taipei flights until March 2021
- US should recognize Taiwan independence: Foreign Policy
- Tokyo Olympics closing 5 souvenir shops; downsizing another
- Chinese military to conduct exercise staging takeover of Taiwan’s Pratas islands
- Potential 1st typhoon of 2020 to brush Taiwan this weekend: CWB
- Homophobia threatens to hamper South Korea's virus campaign
- The Latest: Women's Cricket World Cup qualifying postponed
- Yemeni separatists, government forces clash in the south
- Supreme Court to hear clash over Trump tax, bank records
- Taiwanese designer Aaron Nieh reimagines Carrie Lam's Mother's Day gift
- Taiwan hopes to join Trans-Tasman Bubble with Australia and New Zealand
- Taiwan mulls opening trade links with HK as actor arrives
- Gold coin marking Taiwan presidential inauguration hits record high price
- Taipei legislator calls for NT$10,000 in cash relief for 15 million Taiwanese
- Russia: Ventilator fire in St. Petersburg hospital kills COVID-19 patients
- Afghanistan: Gunmen attack Doctors Without Borders clinic in Kabul
- Turkey accuses five nations of forming 'alliance of evil'
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- UEFA bans Ukraine forward Biesiedin for 1 year for doping
- Cubicle comeback? Pandemic will reshape office life for good
- Millennial Money: How a business credit card fits gig work
- China suspends penalties on more US goods in trade truce
- 4 bodies recovered from sea, 5th missing in Dutch storm
- 2 Hispanic churches and too many tears: 100 COVID-19 deaths
- Tianjin Tianhai quits Chinese soccer league, disbands
- German court rejects Iraqi's appeal over killing of teen
- Does Atlantic City need a mayor? Voters to weigh in by mail
- US gives 'up to 1,000' ventilators to South Africa for virus
- Concern mounts that border measures threaten EU free travel
- China cuts Australian beef imports amid virus tension
- Fire guts 400 shanties, shops in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- Ryanair gets ready to fly more often in July
- Business to Europe: Get busy on stimulus
- AP Courtside: Supreme Court takes up Trump subpoena cases
- AP PHOTOS: Horses are coming back to Churchill Downs
- Shrieks of excitement as panda cub makes video appearance
- COVID-19 confirmed in crowded UN-run camp in South Sudan
- US consumer prices fall 0.8% in April, biggest drop since 2008, with big declines for business ravaged by virus
- Georgia attorney general seeks probe of prosecutorial misconduct allegations in handling of Ahmaud Arbery killing
- Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized for coronavirus
- Russia: Putin's spokesman hospitalized with coronavirus
- Georgia AG seeks probe of prosecutors in Arbery killing case
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- US consumer prices drop 0.4% with core down record amount
- COVID-19 lockdown increases domestic violence in Bangladesh
- German man stuck two months in Indian airport
- Several surfers die off Dutch coast
- China bans beef from Australian slaughterhouses in feared tit-for-tat move
- Thai activists use light show to jog memories of crackdown
- Border closure leaves Alaska cut off from Canadian backyard
- Judge rejects plea deal for man convicted in 1976 slaying
- Sao Paulo homeless face choice between cold and virus risk
- Italian police nab mafiosi to thwart pandemic exploitation
- American pilot dies in light plane crash in Indonesia
- Coronavirus may have been spreading since Wuhan Military Games last October
- Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney
- Poll: Taiwanese distance themselves from Chinese identity
- Indian LG plant lacked environmental clearance before leak
- Democrats set to take next steps toward virtual convention
- Job cuts continue; airlines begin expanding service
- Greece: Violent protest at migrant center near Turkey border
- India's prime minister announces coronavirus economic relief package he says is worth nearly 10% of nation's GDP
- Man charged with placing target at NAACP leader's home
- Red Sox reporter turns auctioneer, raises $57K for charity
- India's prime minister announces huge virus relief package
- Sweden not planning to test soccer players for virus
- Boeing goes another month without a single airliner order
- Education Department targets employers over wage garnishment
- No try: Rugby teams can't ground ball against post protector
- Giroir says US could do 40M to 50M tests per day by Sept.
- 'Be Like Mike' jingle almost didn't happen, says creator
- Crews searching for 3-year-old girl after floods kill sister
- List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic
- List 2/3 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- List 3/3 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov infected with coronavirus
- Italian police nab 91 mafia suspects in 'mega-raid'
- Cannes is empty, the day the film festival should have begun
- Brazil arrests Argentine dictatorship fugitive on Rio coast
- Brussels Airlines to cut 1,000 jobs amid COVID-19 crisis
- New prep schedule unveiled for Kentucky Derby qualifying
- Mayor: 52 NYC children diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome
- Pelosi unveils more than $3 trillion new coronavirus relief package for Friday House vote
- Iowa's Bohannon, Nunge granted extra year of eligibility
- In tune: Music is Shiffrin's passion away from slopes
- Bat maker says loan resulted in return of furloughed workers
- Uber considers buying Grubhub, according to newspaper report
- Maryland basketball team adds Alabama transfer Galin Smith
- Poland's president joins hip-hop challenge to help medics
- Texas artists will be in Rangers lot for drive-in concerts
- Scottish clubs reject idea of probe into canceling of season
- Detroit-area residents lift spirits with costumed parades
- Counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US
- AP Exclusive: Chicago morgue coping despite surge in deaths
- Where next for Vettel and who will replace him at Ferrari?
- NFL awards 2 new grants in social justice initiative
- Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy dies at 71, company says
- US choir outbreak called 'superspreader event' in report
- UK tests use of drone to deliver supplies to hospitals
- Czech soccer clubs approve plan to restart on May 23
- Tennessee official: Fear of virus not reason to vote by mail
- Cardinals re-sign cornerback Kevin Peterson to 1-year deal
- Can the coronavirus survive on money?
- US government sees record monthly deficit of $737.9 billion
- Kobe Bryant's sports academy retires "Mamba" nickname
- Elon Musk becomes champion of defying virus stay-home orders
- Coronavirus hits world superpowers as some look to reopen
- TV special on 'Tiger Slam' to air after Woods' charity match
- 'Bombshell' concert stream will reunite cast of 'Smash'
- Review: A grotesque, inglorious look at Capone's last year
- Cuomo: NY has seen 100 children with illness linked to virus
- Taxpayers foot bill to supply legislators, army of aides
- Taxpayers foot bill to supply legislators, army of aides
- Pelosi defends House Democrats' new $3T virus and economic relief plan, says, 'Not acting is the most expensive course'
- Stretch it out: Serena, Venus Williams offer fans yoga tips
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Brazil cities lurch to lockdowns amid virus crisis red flags
- House rescue package includes $25 billion for Postal Service
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Pandemic could change landscape of minor league sports
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Sean Gleeson looking to bring uptempo offense to Rutgers
- Virginia gov rejects call to halt parole for violent felons
- AP Source: Coyotes president Cohen no longer with team
- Counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US
- Suspect arrested in 2013 killing of Tahoe gas station clerk
- Novavax, Vodafone rise; CommVault, BlackRock fall
- Golf's soft opening has Arizona event, made-for-TV matches
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Cuba blames Trump's hostility for gunman's embassy attack
- Fed vows transparency in providing details on support
- Israeli police arrest over 300 at mass gathering at shrine
- Disenfranchised: Ohio says 318 ballots delivered too late
- Clemson's 2018 title team recognized for academic feat
- Sudan pushes Ethiopia to resume stalled talks over Nile dam
- 'Arf!': Chatty Congress is learning to respect mute button
- Business Highlights
- US judge asks Nevada high court if gun makers can be liable
- '60 Minutes' wins ratings, President Trump's attention
- Limited reopening for Universal's entertainment district
- Mexico finds 15,000 turtles in crates bound for China
- Cavs' Nance grateful for chance to practice during pandemic
- Jones: Cardinals defense 'loaded' after draft, free agency
- Afghanistan resumes offensive campaign against Taliban
- Spain: 113-year-old woman beats coronavirus
- Coronavirus: UK rail worker dies after 'carrier' spat on her
- Italy's coronavirus 'Relaunch' plan: Too little, too late?
- Pac-12 football coaches pitch uniform start to season
- Biden plans to stay home, testing limits of virtual campaign
- Facebook to pay moderators $52M for psychological damages
- North Carolina mother leaned on faith to rebuff crowd
- Virus consipracy-theory video shows challenges for big tech
- Dorsett hoping decision to move to Seahawks will pay off
- Civic leader Fred L. Davis dies in Memphis; marched with MLK
- Pinter becomes 1st of Colts' 9 draft picks to sign contract
- West Virginia doctor indicted in patient groping cases
- Russia opposes any new US attempts at UN to punish Iran
- Woman falls into thermal feature in closed Yellowstone park
- Brazil's Bolsonaro denies shielding family from inquiries
- AP Exclusive: CDC docs stress plans for more virus flareups
- Giants offense under Garrett will look a lot like Cowboys
- MAC eliminating and scaling back postseason tournaments
- Michigan woman at center of transgender rights case dies
- Armed man shot by deputies after fleeing traffic stop
- AP source: No MLB economic plan in 1st session with players
- Arizona governor opens door for pro sports return in state
- Judge puts off approving US request to dismiss Flynn case
- Family of Guatemalan woman shot dead by border agent sues
- Trump: Fed retiree fund should ban Chinese investments
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Nebraska.
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Nebraska.
- Ben Sasse wins Republican Senate primary in Nebraska.
- Chris Janicek wins Democratic Senate primary in Nebraska.
- Republican Tom Tiffany wins Wisconsin special congressional election, riding an endorsement from President Donald Trump
- Trump-backed Tiffany wins Wisconsin congressional race
- Tropical Storm Vongfong will come closest to Taiwan this weekend: CWB
- Mexico to reopen construction, mining, auto manufacturing
- UN chief urges faith leaders to challenge harmful messages
- Asia Today: New Zealand has no new cases for 2nd day
- 2 arrested after Texas police find 6-year-old locked in shed
- Women's golf starts up in South Korea -- without fans
- AP Source: Poll of NBA players shows desire to play, if safe
- New ambassador to Paraguay assumes post amid questions
- Kuwaiti dignitaries send congratulatory letter to Taiwan
- Mexican nurse who appealed for respect now has coronavirus
- Macau bans Tiananmen Massacre photo exhibition for first time in three decades
- Italian media interviews Taiwanese envoy on coronavirus response, presents Taiwan as foil to China
- Today in History
- Taiwanese favor US over China: Pew
- White House officials spotted wearing 'Made in Taiwan' masks
- Basement-bound Biden campaign worries some Democrats
- AP Exclusive: CDC docs stress plans for more virus flareups
- GOP senators give Democrats' $3T relief bill a cold shoulder
- Biden's VP pick isn't the biggest issue for Latino activists
- Ahmaud Arbery case puts spotlight on community's race legacy
- Exhaustion, uncertainty mark coronavirus survivors' journeys
- UN council tries again to agree on COVID-19 resolution
- Wear a mask? Even with 20,000 dead, some New Yorkers don't
- WHO says it cannot invite Taiwan to assembly meeting
- Despite virus, Pompeo in Israel to talk West Bank annexation
- Dispute over reopening California Tesla factory may be over
- Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by virus
- Taiwan goes 31 days without local coronavirus case, 6 days with no imported infection
- China refuses to give up developing country status in WTO
- Muslim burials in Europe strained by virus lockdowns abroad
- 28-year-old sumo wrestler dies in Japan from coronavirus
- UK economy shrinks 2% in first quarter before full lockdown
- The Latest: Saudi Arabia: Lockdown in days after Ramadan
- Poll: Taiwanese distance themselves from Chinese identity
- Wuhan to test all residents after handful of new infections
- Asian shares mixed as investors weigh virus risk, stimulus
- As Europe reopens, key virus protections are still elusive
- Russia eases lockdown at the height of its coronavirus crisis
- AP PHOTOS: Spanish ambulance workers fear virus rebound
- Photo of the Day: 'How's life in China?'
- Germany charges man with spying for Indian intelligence
- Kenyan ballet student struggles in slum with no remote class
- Coast Guard to hold live-fire exercises near Taiwan's Pratas islands
- Cabinet to reshuffle slightly before Taiwan presidential inauguration
- Taiwan ranked 4th most popular convention destination in Asia
- Italy's South Tyrol invokes autonomy to pry open lockdown
- World's biggest shipper expects 25% drop in container demand
- Sony's profits dive as stores, cinemas close during pandemic
- Taiwan, US to strengthen veteran relations
- India's financial center strains from virus amid rescue plan
- Flynn case boosts Trump's bid to undo Russia probe narrative
- Justices hear election year cases over 'faithless electors'
- Apple to invest NT$330 million in LED, micro-LED display plant in Taiwan
- NCKU president shares Taiwan's pandemic experience in World Bank teleconference
- Ocasio-Cortez among top Dems promoting Biden-Sanders unity
- Fore! English golf courses reopen in modest lockdown easing
- Former Madrid player questioned in drug-trafficking raid
- Edmunds: Best used cars for under $15,000
- SinoPac picks economist to be Taiwan's first-ever female chair of privately owned bank
- China may test all of Wuhan amid fears of virus comeback
- Death toll from attack on Kabul maternity clinic rises to 24
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Top UK court quashes Gerry Adams' prison break convictions
- Outbreak at German slaughterhouse reveals migrants' plight
- EU unveils its plan to save summer vacations
- The Latest: Rugby players at Toulouse offer to take pay cuts
- Norway's top military official in Iraq says virus helps IS
- Soldiers shoot man in Kashmir, triggering anti-India clashes
- Serbia protests priests' detention in Montenegro
- Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time
- Lebanon to reinstate total lockdown amid spike in infections
- 9-year-old boy in Tennessee catches 80-pound lake sturgeon
- Ex-lovers of Johnny Depp come to his defense in libel case
- Wholesale prices fall record 1.3% in April, led by a plunge in cost for energy
- Lesotho becomes last African nation to confirm a virus case
- Amir, Hasan, Wahab lose Pakistan Cricket Board contracts
- Mexico sets partial, gradual business re-opening for May 18
- Lawyer: Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort released from federal prison to home confinement over virus concerns
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- US wholesale prices drop record 1.3% in April
- AP Courtside: Phone arguments on electors shunning Clinton
- Children leave homes briefly as Turkey eases restrictions
- Paul Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns
- New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens
- Coronavirus: Hong Kong reopening threatens to renew mass protests
- Is South Korea's LGBT community being scapegoated for COVID-19 spread?
- Powell warns of a possible sustained recession from pandemic
- Ukraine approves law on banks in a bid for IMF aid
- Players from 2nd-division Spanish club Elche won't train
- Atlantic City voters keep their government amid pandemic
- Private sector in Taiwan urges government to set up new agency to manage digital technology
- Puerto Rico closes public school cafeterias amid food crisis
- Pro women's hockey association unveils 5-city regional plan
- New refugees struggle to find footing during pandemic
- Merkel urges virus vigilance; Germany loosens border checks
- Ramadan Lights to pick Detroit area's best-decorated homes
- Can’t find what you need on Amazon? Try these ways to shop
- Tsai pledges reforms in letter to widow of murder victim in central Taiwan
- Vast cutbacks in jobs and spending before any summer rebound
- Pandemic piles new pressures on foster children, caretakers
- High-flying balloons to boost northern Mozambique's internet
- Poll shows a partisan split over virus-era religious freedom
- US says Chinese hackers likely targeting virus researchers
- Virus in New York: Ads to inform about troubling syndrome
- Rams unveil new uniforms with classic colors, modern twists
- Former Celtics, Canisius guard Johnny McCarthy dies at 86
- Merkel: evidence of Russian role in German parliament hack
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Judge dismisses charges against ex-Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon arising from Larry Nassar sex assault scandal
- Trump ramps up expulsions of migrant youth, citing virus
- Nassar-related case dismissed against ex-university chief
- Trump's surprising target in war on media: Voice of America
- Italian soccer league hopes to resume competition on June 13
- Tour plans constant testing, limiting access for golf return
- Shakib Al Hasan: Banned Bangladeshi cricketer says he 'learnt his lesson'
- AP Interview: Pelosi: Americans 'worth it' on $3T virus aid
- Golf, tennis clubs reopen as restrictions loosen in England
- The United Nations forecasts the COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2% this year.
- UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2 percent
- Venezuela: Warden charged in deadly prison riot with 47 dead
- High-tech devices help NFL teams keep players safe, in shape
- US meat exports surge as industry struggles to meet demand
- IndyCar to close season at rescheduled St. Petersburg race
- MLB draft picks feel fortunate to avoid this year's process
- Common's #WeMatterToo push urges jail releases amid virus
- Unforgivable? Restaurants fear big COVID-19 loan bills
- Faxes and email: Old technology slows COVID-19 response
- Ex-NBA guard Mo Williams takes over Alabama State program
- Indianapolis signs 6th-round draft pick to 4-year contract
- Witherspoon, Lovato open up on Jamil’s anti-shame podcast
- AP Source: NFL extends virtual offseason work through May
- Niger says 75 Boko Haram extremists killed this week
- Virus restrictions fuel anti-government 'boogaloo' movement
- Feaster 1st woman coach on US junior national hockey team
- Courtney Paris returning to Oklahoma as assistant coach
- Israel's AG complains to police about threats, harassment
- Union presses United to disinfect kitchen after virus cases
- Swiss prosecutor faces impeachment process over FIFA case
- How faxes and email are slowing the U.S. COVID-19 response
- Kremlin spox has virus-induced double-sided pneumonia
- Tough going for French tennis players returning to training
- French lawmakers adopt bill on removing hate content online
- Prominent surgeon Gawande steps down as health venture CEO
- Netanyahu reaches threshold for forming government
- Sudan clashes kill 26, including paramilitary forces
- US report predicts broad risk of COVID-19 at wildfire camps
- AP source: Miami Marlins to furlough some employees June 1
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- FBI: Charges in weapons sting follow anti-Semitic posts
- North Dakota governor funds PAC targeting fellow Republican
- Miami ex-congressman sued over work with Venezuela's Maduro
- Missouri moving ahead with execution plans
- Whistleblower: US could face virus rebound 'darkest winter'
- Safety protocols include Fox calling NASCAR race from studio
- Switzerland to grant federal loans to sports bodies
- Court: Minnesota agency can change name of Lake Calhoun
- NFL teams eyeing West Virginia resort as training facility
- Bank of America, Infinera fall; Alcon, Thermo Fisher rise
- Bigotry mars return of Italy hostage who converted to Islam
- Pandemic has Dolphins' Tagovailoa-Wilson tandem on hold
- New Patriots WR Lee eager for fresh start after injuries
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Mexico: 2 more mass alcohol poisonings, 35 die of methanol
- John Macurdy, bass who sang 1,001 times at Met, dies at 91
- Florida governor willing to host teams for restart of sports
- Court: Brazil president tested negative 3 times for virus
- AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
- Chargers center Pouncey cleared to play whenever NFL returns
- Georgetown guard Mac McClung transferring to another school
- NBA now up to 10 teams back for voluntary workouts
- Business Highlights
- Face mask rules grow but enforcement proves a challenge
- Giants QB Jones learning another new offense in Year 2
- Tottenham's Alli: Reported robbery was 'horrible experience'
- Consumers, lawmakers rip airlines for withholding refunds
- Senate narrowly rejects new limits on internet surveillance
- Cats with no symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test
- Video, text hint at confrontation days before Arbery shot
- France passes disputed law on online hate speech
- McMahon defends firing Luck just before shutting down XFL
- Virginia, Maryland suburbs aligned with DC in COVID response
- Editorial Roundup: US
- 7 UN agencies urge Libya cease-fire to contain coronavius
- Texas AG asks court to block mail-in voting over virus fears
- Trump presses for schools to reopen, makes dig at Fauci
- Canada and the U.S. working on extending border closure
- 2 indicted in killings of Puerto Rico transgender women
- MLS launches program aimed at developing elite players
- Q&A: What does 'unmasking' someone in an intel report mean?
- Trump-backed Republican Mike Garcia wins special election for U.S. House seat in heavily Democratic California
- Trump to name former pharma exec as vaccine czar
- DOJ: Reality star spent emergency loan on Rolex, Rolls Royce
- NCAA delays date for NBA draft entrants to return to school
- Vikes' Zimmer sequestering at ranch with assistant coach son
- Ex-judge asked to evaluate whether to hold Flynn in contempt
- Nicaragua releases more than 2,800 inmates amid pandemic
- AP Source: MLS looking at having all teams play in Orlando
- Santa Anita approved to resume live racing this weekend
- Court: Suit against LSU in frat pledge's death can continue
- Rio beams movies outside for cooped up apartment dwellers
- Wildfires shut stretch of Interstate 75 in southwest Florida
- Clashes in Kashmir after Indian soldiers kill civilian
- Filipino prospect Kai Sotto signs with G League
- Brasil: Bolsonaro da negativo en 3 exámenes de coronavirus
- Typhoon Vongfong nears Philippines, will come closest to Taiwan Sunday
- Panthers sign first-round pick Derrick Brown
- Asia Today: Japan may ease emergency, SKorea sees more cases
- Tsai appears on astrologer's show to promote Taiwan's national products
- US accuses Iran of defying UN resolution endorsing nuke deal
- US Navy reveals another warship sailed through Taiwan Strait
- New Zealand plans spending spree to counter virus job losses
- College basketball coaches salute essential COVID-19 workers
- Taiwan donates 100,000 masks each to Iowa and Wisconsin
- France tells China to focus on coronavirus fight after Taiwan warning
- Why open a store? Chinese merchants go livestreaming instead
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Paraguay, land-locked 'ísland' amid the pandemic
- Ahead of election, Trump attacks Russia probe and Democrats
- US immunologist warns of 'darkest winter' if virus rebounds
- Senate to consider renewal of surveillance laws
- 'A pressure cooker': Pa. governor aims to contain GOP revolt
- As coronavirus rolls on, Republicans hit 'pause' on new aid
- Obama emerges as central figure in 2020 presidential race
- Trump's push for opening school clashes with Fauci's caution
- Taiwan vice president thanks citizens week before leaving office
- Taipei to earmark NT$300 million for stimulus package amid coronavirus
- Dubai airport CEO: Global travel still up in air over virus
- Teixeira upsets Smith to cap UFC's 2nd Jacksonville show
- YouTube automatically deletes Chinese epithet 'communist bandit'
- Reports: Chinese Super League set to kick off in late June
- Lives Lost: Brothers who survived Holocaust die weeks apart
- Soccer executive warns of "100 clubs" going bankrupt
- UN chief warns psychological suffering from virus is growing
- 'New normals' imagined, tested as virus shutdowns relaxed
- US military offers condolences over Iran accident killing 19
- 49ers DL Arik Armstead plans for life without Buckner
- High school coaches approve USA Football teaching model
- The Latest: Japan OKs end to some state of emergency rules
- Lucky 7: Taiwan goes full week without new coronavirus case
- Asian shares fall as hopes fade for quick economic rebound
- Dentists re-open in France after two-month lockdown
- Members of European Parliament want Taiwan health minister to attend WHA
- US scholar praises Taiwan president as 'Angela Merkel of Asia'
- Sieren's China: New Silk Road hangs in the balance
- Coronavirus linked with inflammatory disease in children
- Australian pedophile priest sentenced to more jail time
- Among the mainstays of 2020 claimed by the pandemic: Spring
- Uplifting idea: Cranes reunite families in corona crisis
- Chinese media's attempts to exonerate country from responsibility for coronavirus fall flat
- Kosovo families seek answers 21 years after Serb conflict
- AP PHOTOS: Virus alters way Turks mourn and bury their dead
- Taiwan Cabinet resigns ahead of presidential inauguration
- UN health agency chief unbowed amid attacks, Trump criticism
- Palau considers establishing safe travel bubble with Taiwan
- Former German nuke plant towers demolished in morning blasts
- Taiwanese footwear contractor for Nike, Converse to lay off 30,000 workers in Vietnam: Report
- Japan's cruise ship experiment shows dangers of social gatherings during pandemic
- Violent sex offender, Spanish DJ hides in Taiwan for 7 years
- Australia voices support for Taiwan’s participation in WHA
- Czech Senate President may visit Taiwan after all: Think tank director
- Taiwan lawmaker to spend 2 years and 10 months in jail without losing salary
- Typhoon Vongfong slams into pandemic-hit Philippines
- Montenegro: Detentions, injuries in priest arrests clashes
- Rep. Office of the MTC optimistic about Taiwan-Russia ties
- Taiwan Culture Minister resigns
- Daniel Ricciardo leaving Renault for McLaren in F1 next year
- Kansas thanks Taiwan for donating 100,000 masks
- South America to ban shirt swaps, spitting when soccer back
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Coronavirus vaccine could be ready 'in a year' — EU Medicines Agency
- Hungary illegally held asylum-seekers, ECJ rules
- Golf joins baseball, soccer in South Korea as sports resume
- Michigan settles suit after landmark right to read ruling
- Extra innings: Baseball head pitches Olympics to MLB, again
- EU: Possible virus drug approval 'before the summer'
- Turkish soccer player confesses to killing son in hospital
- Official says suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan kills 5
- Sanofi walks back after saying US would get vaccine first
- The Latest: Women's pole vaulters get their turn to compete
- Pandemic crisis forecast to hit insurers for $200 billion
- A student loan expert takes her own advice
- Italian lawmaker sorry for calling hostage a 'neo-terrorist'
- Dortmund midfielders Can, Witsel to miss Bundesliga restart
- Russia calls on NYT, FT to retract stories about virus toll
- Millions more people likely sought US jobless aid last week
- Young priest loses mentor, then his father -- both to virus
- Sergeant fired in school shooting response to get job back
- Israel swears in new government after 3 deadlocked elections
- PGA Champ Thomas set to take swing on 2K21 video game cover
- Testing, drive-ins, games aplenty: Danish soccer to resume
- 12 extremist suspects dead after arrests in Burkina Faso
- Follett novel, others to be excerpted in free e-compilation
- Craft brewers upended by COVID-19 closure of tap rooms, bars
- Calgary Zoo returning pandas to China due to bamboo barriers
- Mayor: $3T House virus bill is what NYC, other cities need
- EU suspends delivery of 10 million masks over quality issues
- Japan Foreign Minister calls on WHO to include Taiwan
- European LGBT+ equality survey shows east-west divide
- Coronavirus in Japan: Arson, ostracism, online attacks against medics, victims
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Spain gives Sephardic Jews extra time for citizenship suits
- Biography of Ida B. Wells coming out in 2021, publisher says
- Federal appeals court revives lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through DC hotel
- Court reinstates lawsuit over Trump's hotel profits
- Court ruling opening Wisconsin brings concern, Trump praise
- Unique payout Alaskans get from oil wealth could be at risk
- Back to jail for Italian mobsters sent home over virus fears
- Trump: Virus shows he was 'right' as he highlights supplier
- April job losses fall hard on restaurants, retailers
- Germany's tax revenue seen declining sharply this year
- Men accused in coastal Georgia shooting hire attorneys
- Bundesliga given green light for 5 substitutions per game
- Attack on Turkish workers distributing aid kills 2
- Bayern still the team to beat as Bundesliga soccer resumes
- Police: Man killed 1, wounded 4 as they repossessed truck
- EU-UK talks struggle amid pandemic, cross-Channel division
- Elmo the Muppet readies for his own starry HBO talk show
- Some US schools are pulling the plug on distance learning
- Companies navigate a world that is vastly changed
- Brush fires shut down portion of I-75 in southwest Florida
- PGA Championship returns to Charlotte's Quail Hollow in 2025
- VIRUS DIARY: Lockdown, loneliness and a difficult goodbye
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver who hit soldier
- Supreme Court sides with Lucky brand in trademark dispute
- Matt Damon describes 'fairy tale' lockdown life in Ireland
- Norway's wealth fund drops big energy, mining firms
- Cassandra Callender, forced to undergo chemo, dies at 22
- Jewish rights group urges ban of pro-Nazi commemoration
- Marshall struggles to unite GOP establishment in Kansas race
- Colts add Windsor, Patmon to list of draft pick signees
- EU sues Austria over 'discriminatory' benefits law
- Indian Muslims face renewed stigma amid COVID-19 crisis
- World Trade Organization Director-General announces he'll leave post a year early, calling it a "personal decision."
- WTO chief leaves before term expires for personal reason
- Fed: Financial struggles greater for workers losing jobs
- Nats' star Ryan Zimmerman's AP diary: Bring the DH to the NL
- Austrian league leader accused of illicit training session
- Rays' Blake Snell says 'I’m not playing unless I get mine'
- Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe
- Poll: Virus, econ crisis drive fears of having enough to eat
- Akron drops 3 sports as pandemic inflicts financial pain
- Buying the plunge: Individual investors remain optimistic
- Joining Ferrari comes with added pressure for Sainz Jr.
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- McConnell hits Democrats' 'totally unserious' relief bill
- Coyotes part ways with CEO Ahron Cohen
- Privacy groups: TikTok app violating children's privacy
- What will Jersey Shore beaches be like in the Summer of Bug?
- UK government keen on EPL resuming in June, with conditions
- Concerns grow as Puerto Rico to spend $2B to fight COVID-19
- Michael Jordan's daughter learns more about her dad
- Graham to probe origins of Russia inquiry; won't call Obama
- Greece: Migrants jailed for detention center riot
- Should runners wear a face mask outdoors?
- Next up: Women's pole vaulters take turn in Garden Clash
- Judge upholds Dutch decision to scrap promotion, relegation
- Pritzker apologizes for saying MLB players shouldn't bargain
- IOC says postponing Tokyo Olympics will cost it $800M
- NWSL team is 1st Chicago pro club with female PA announcer
- Olympic basketball qualifying for Tokyo Games rescheduled
- Johnson, McIlroy prepare for golf return before TV audience
- Karen Pence: 'It's OK to not be OK' during pandemic
- Officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
- NYC health chief under fire for alleged remark about police
- US mortgage rates hover near all-time lows; 30-year at 3.28%
- Dunbar hopes to join list of standout cornerbacks in Seattle
- CW pushes upcoming season to January; 'Kung Fu' reboot set
- Trump administration ease rules limiting truck driver hours
- Virtusa, Penske fall; Cisco Systems, Flowers Foods rise
- NBC Sports announcers taking pay cuts until end of year
- UN reports Yemen cease-fire progress, COVID-19 cases rising
- Penguins F Simon out 6-7 months following shoulder surgery
- NASCAR plans to race its way through the South in June
- EPA: Still deciding on contaminant that lowers kids' IQs
- South Africa-born Devon Conway now on NZ contracts list
- 'It's impossible': NY nursing homes fret about testing order
- Missouri lawmakers pass bill against boycotting Israel
- Officer suspended for remark after Indiana police killed man
- NYSE to partially reopen trading floor after Memorial Day
- 'City Game' between Pitt/Duquesne won't return in 2020
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Newman eager to race again after violent Daytona accident
- Busch to rush back into racing with 7 events over 11 days
- AP source: Players ask MLB for slew of financial documents
- Column: Snell now poster child for spoiled ballplayers
- Union-funded ads support spending billions for schools
- Truck drivers test positive for virus at Costa Rica border
- 'Hungary is no longer a democracy,' says Hungarian legal scholar
- Reds lay off less than 25% of staff, cut pay for others
- Oversight of veterans homes to be probed after virus deaths
- Zach Smith wins in Scottsdale, beating some PGA Tour players
- Mississippi casinos to reopen before Memorial Day weekend
- Carnival to lay off hundreds in Florida, other states
- Saints bring back reserve lineman Omameh
- Mayfield huddles Browns teammates in Texas for workouts
- President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend as South Florida slowly reopens.
- Panama: 43 migrants have coronavirus near Colombia border
- Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to partially reopen this weekend
- Oklahoma WR Haselwood injures lower leg in freak accident
- Appeals court reinstates lawsuit over Trump's hotel profits
- Renowned restaurant adds mannequins amid social distancing
- Farmworkers in Mexico hit by competition, unsafe conditions
- Egypt arrests local journalist in accelerating crackdown
- CDC alerts doctors to COVID-19 linked condition in children
- Medal of Honor winner dies at 41; saved lives in Afghanistan
- Teacher on leave after Nazi accusation; family denies ties
- Wilcox says Cal could seek location change for fall camp
- NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
- Keselowski draws pole for NASCAR's return to Darlington
- AP Week in Pictures, Asia
- UNLV graduate transfer Jonah Antonio headed to Wake Forest
- Authorities charge 10 in alleged MS-13 deaths, other crimes
- Venezuela says 39 ex-soldiers caught trying to enter country
- FDA probes accuracy issue with Abbott's rapid virus test
- Mexico sees largest 1-day coronavirus case rise, at 2,409
- Burundi kicks out top WHO official in country ahead of vote
- Colombia steps up anti-virus measures at Brazil border
- Chen Chien-jen becomes Taiwan's first vice president to give up pension
- Taiwan to feel effects of Typhoon Vongfong Saturday
- China should lie low in times of crisis: Chinese academic
- Asia Today: China marks month without any confirmed deaths
- Hong Kong shop offers 'tear gas' flavor ice cream
- Former big league manager, player Howe in ICU with virus
- 205 members of US Congress sign letter backing Taiwan's inclusion at WHA
- Suspended Australian rules league ready to resume June 11
- Taiwanese, Australian scientists join forces to test Ivermectin to fight coronavirus
- UK urges Myanmar military to extend cease-fire, citing virus
- Biden says he would not pardon Trump or block investigations
- Today in History
- 'Islamic State' responsible for deadly Afghanistan bombings, says US
- Auto workers' tenuous return a ray of hope in jobs crisis
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- Trump says he'll replenish stockpile for future pandemics
- Tensions rise as Texas governor readies to lift more rules
- Push to include Taiwan at WHA hampering fight against coronavirus pandemic: China
- Taiwan, US vow police cooperation in copyright protection after streaming site bust
- Philippines riding out typhoon after virus slows evacuations
- Taiwan Culture Minister to be taken over by Hakka Affairs head
- Lives Lost: Holocaust survivor reclaimed Nazi-looted artwork
- US Secretary of State condemns China's attempts at stealing vaccine research
- We have contact: NRL to resume with Broncos vs Parramatta
- Former MLB All-Star, GM and executive Bob Watson dead at 74
- House to vote Friday on more virus aid, despite GOP skeptics
- Online graduations still bring stars to the virtual lectern
- Trump eyes older voters in Florida for any sign of faltering
- 1st COVID-19 case detected in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
- Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen
- TSMC to build $12 billion chip factory in US
- Iraqi doctor's fight with virus lays bare a battered system
- China economy better but vital consumer demand still feeble
- Analytics and data collecting spur helmet safety in football
- Outside US, top scientists steer debate away from politics
- Beach volleyball star Walsh Jennings offers virtual training
- Taiwan goes 8 days without new coronavirus case
- AP PHOTOS: Pandemic robs Italian funerals of communal spirit
- Key ministers to stay in Taiwan's new Cabinet
- Troubled Rugby Australia appoints director, chairman-elect
- Asia shares mostly rise after meandering on pandemic worries
- World Rugby announces postponement of July internationals
- AP PHOTOS: UK pubs await call to open doors again
- Taiwan holds 'children only' press event on coronavirus
- Reporter sues Memphis over exclusion from media list
- Germany joins countries calling for Taiwan's attendance at World Health Assembly
- The Latest: World Rugby postponing July test matches
- Expelled US journalists to relocate from China to Taiwan
- `Eurovision that never was' has fans pining for golden times
- The Latest: Slovenia proclaims end to virus epidemic at home
- Years of conflict leave Somalia ill-equipped to fight virus
- US pilot jailed in Singapore for breaking quarantine order
- Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines to resume flights to Macau and Penang in June
- Surrogate-born babies stranded in Ukraine
- German economy shrinks 2.2% in 1st quarter as virus hits
- World Rugby announces postponement of July tests
- Main opposition candidate leaves Poland's presidential race
- EU weighs stance amid concern over Israeli annexation plans
- US investigating 'hazardous event' in Wuhan lab in October
- 300,000 Made-in-Taiwan surgical masks arrive in Indonesia
- Hong Kong activists launch petition supporting Taiwan's World Health Assembly bid
- Taiwanese legislator withdraws proposal to remove mention of China unification from law
- Turkey detains pro-Kurdish mayors, removes them from office
- Taiwan poised to relax mask distribution and export restrictions
- Africa's endangered wildlife at risk as tourism dries up
- Moscow starts free antibody testing for coronavirus
- Tokyo Olympic CEO: Games next year may not be 'conventional'
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Hong Kong protests: Watchdog clears police of wrongdoing
- US blames brutal attack on Afghan maternity hospital on IS
- Inside Europe 15.05.2020
- Bae Seon-woo leads in South Korea; No. 3 Park misses cut
- A cautious New York begins creaking back to economic life
- AP Interview: Harrington torn over 'diminished' Ryder Cup
- China warns it could turn military exercises into invasion of Dongsha, Penghu, and Taiwan
- China uses trade as weapon to silence virus criticism
- Austrian culture minister quits amid criticism in crisis
- Hong Kong police watchdog upholds actions against protesters
- Masks, tests, empty stadiums: Bundesliga resumes amid virus
- US retail sales likely tumbled in April as virus took hold
- Taiwan health minister accuses China of always hiding true coronavirus situation
- System off Florida could become season's first named storm
- UK-EU Brexit talks deadlocked as clock ticks down
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Lebanon central bank official probed over currency crash
- Typhoon leaves 1 dead, extensive damage in Philippine towns
- You failed us, virus-submerged French doctors tell Macron
- F1: Belgian GP gets go ahead for Aug. 30, with no fans
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- FDA giving White House new guidance on rapid COVID-19 test
- Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
- Malaysia drops charge against 'Wolf of Wall Street' producer
- Extremists step up violence in gas-rich northern Mozambique
- Migrant deaths: The human cost of Nepal's remittance-dependent economy
- Brexit: Trade talks yield little progress as EU, UK dig heels in
- Vietnam plans lung transplant for British COVID-19 patient
- Industrial production plunges unprecedented 11.2% in April
- Louisville seeks US review of police killing of black woman
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Italy: Chemical plant fire hurts 2, forces Venetians indoors
- Venezuelans struggle to educate kids amid pandemic lockdown
- India announces reforms to help millions of poor farmers
- VIRUS DIARY: Navigating a flu-like illness in the corona age
- Soccer clubs contemplating options for season ticket holders
- Turkish teenagers get very brief respite from virus lockdown
- U.S. layoffs surged to record high of 11.4 million in March
- U.S. ramps up sanctions on Chinese tech giant Huawei
- Hungary's Orban says he could give up extra powers in weeks
- Nebraska court orders disclosure of execution drug records
- Oh, baby! Flyers' van Riemsdyk has full house with new girl
- Poll: US believers see message of change from God in virus
- Tennis tours extend coronavirus suspensions through July
- Historically black colleges work to help students amid virus
- Security cam video raises new questions in Arbery shooting
- Authorities: Dispute over $10 ends in fight, fatal shooting
- US on track to pull troops from Afghanistan despite turmoil
- Georgia State QB Ellington joining coaching staff
- 10 cases, 2 weeks, 1 Supreme Court holding audio arguments
- Mayor: NYPD won't break up small groups, police masks
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Browns hire former 49ers exec Adofo-Mensah as assistant GM
- Review: Zoinks! 'Scoob!' is no tasty treat
- Brazil's health minister resigns after one month on the job
- US sends oil to Belarus, seeking to diversify from Russia
- Europe: blasts at two chemical plants
- Bangladesh: Coronavirus reaches largest refugee camp in the world
- Philippines: How women pay the price of pandemic-induced healthcare shortages
- Yo, Adrian! 'Rocky' still packs a punch as Philly favorite
- 'Bull Durham' became a classic by avoiding clichés
- Jonathan Taylor among 3 draft picks to sign with Colts
- Infections soar as Mexico moves toward restarting economy
- McIlroy criticizes Trump, wouldn't play golf with him again
- Retailers face reckoning as April's sales drop sets a record
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Rescuers checking collapsed building in Polish mining region
- Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFs
- FIFA to pick 2023 Women's World Cup host next month
- 113-year-old Spanish woman overcomes coronavirus infection
- Soccer in Poland targets new fans online in May restart
- Former LB Harrison: Tomlin didn't offer bounty for hit
- F-22 on training mission crashes near Eglin Air Force Base
- Boy, 9, is 1st French death from likely COVID-linked illness
- Messi says pandemic stoppage can benefit Barcelona
- Judge dismisses suit seeking to delay Georgia election again
- German far-right boots regional leader over extremist ties
- Sailors on sidelined carrier get virus for second time
- Ole Miss signs Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White
- Biden campaign steps up hires despite money gap with Trump
- Retired pope suggests St. John Paul II be called "the Great"
- Club Brugge crowned Belgian champion after league shutdown
- Work from home Congress? House set to OK proxy votes
- Liga clubs Villarreal, Getafe deny match-fixing report
- More Guatemalan deportees from US test positive for virus
- NASCAR's return latest chapter in Darlington's rich legacy
- Turkish pilots, others, to stand trial over Ghosn escape
- Ivanka Trump tours launch of USDA's family food box program
- Many struggling in horse racing hope return brings lifeline
- Troy-Army set 4-game series in football
- Tirico hosting live golf from 1,000 miles away
- Sports look to Bundesliga restart with trepidation, hope
- Truckers honk over shipping rates, not 'in favor of' Trump
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Costa Rica seeks unity for COVID fight as WHO assembly looms
- Charges dropped against Florida pastor over stay-home order
- Albanian TV ordered to close over studio social distancing
- Congress now divided over need for more pandemic spending
- Astrid Kirchherr, photographer of the Beatles, dead at 81
- Virus or not, if you open Jersey Shore beaches, they'll come
- Mexico predicts busier-than-average hurricane season
- Pistons' Bruce Brown says he had thumb surgery last month
- NASCAR putting its safety plan to test as racing restarts
- Space Force unveils flag; Trump touts 'super-duper missile'
- Chicago State hires Sardin as women's basketball coach
- VA says it won’t stop use of unproven drug on vets for now
- Judge allows 5 Central American asylum seekers to enter US
- Applied Materials, V.F. Corp. fall; New Relic, Denny's rise
- Coronavirus spreads in Yemen with health system in shambles
- Fed says financial system came under severe strain in March
- List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic
- List 2/3 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- Hundreds die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus outbreak
- List 3/3 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- Tesla picks Austin, Tulsa as finalists for new US factory
- Rape claim against governor campaign worker settles for $1M
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Appeals judges seem apt to let presidential primary proceed
- Burr submits final Russia report before leaving chairmanship
- Polish WWII pilot Jerzy Glowczewski, 97, dies of coronavirus
- Rodgers says Packers' decision to draft Love surprised him
- Some local governments in Wisconsin drop stay-at-home orders
- TVG teams up with NBC to provide horse racing coverage
- Upper Silesia region becomes Poland's coronavirus epicenter
- Coronavirus contact-tracing apps put users at risk, EU lawmaker says
- Remembering health workers as Russia reels from COVID-19
- Germany's Heiko Maas says authoritarians are using coronavirus
- Democrats try again with sweeping mail voting requirements
- NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it
- Business Highlights
- NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday _ with provisos
- J.C. Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming latest retail casualty of pandemic
- Saints add versatile running back, returner Montgomery
- MLS announces partnership with youth soccer association
- Patriots sign former Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene
- Under new leadership, USSF settles 1st of 3 lawsuits
- Pakistani doctor indicted in Minnesota on terrorism charge
- 7 homes, 23 other structures destroyed by Florida wildfire
- Pandemic claims yet another retailer: J.C. Penney
- Advocates seek investigation of State Police surveillance
- Serb church priests freed from detention in Montenegro
- Pandemic planning becomes political weapon as deaths mount
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Attorney says he has affidavits clearing Seahawks' Dunbar
- WNBA commissioner: League focusing on scenarios to play
- Lakers' Dwight Howard healing after death of son's mother
- 10 dead in gunbattles during police raid on Rio slum complex
- Shootout leaves US marshal hurt, murder suspect dead
- Feds: Man charged in 2006 Iraq slayings should remain jailed
- Report: Google facing onslaught of antitrust cases in US
- Taulia Tagovailoa transferring from Alabama to Maryland
- Georgia man jailed for 43 years freed after plea deal
- Air Canada to lay off more than 20,000 because of pandemic
- House OKs Democrats' new $3T coronavirus relief bill over Republican opposition, setting up clash with Trump, Senate
- Asia Today: China to curtail assembly; Australia eases up
- Pompeo fires State Dept. watchdog critical of Trump moves
- Texas justices block plan to allow mail vote for virus fears
- Truck collision on Indian highway kills 23 migrant workers
- Today in History
- The dark side of politics: Austria's 'Ibiza affair' still sticks
- Taiwan’s WHA participation a moment of reckoning for WHO
- Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
- Wisconsin again? Swing state a hotbed of virus politics
- It's a work from home Congress as House approves proxy vote
- Trump's emergency powers worry some senators, legal experts
- The Latest: Italy easing travel restrictions
- No jobs, no future: An army of India's migrants heads home
- Tetsuko Itagaki, AP Tokyo linchpin for decades, dies at 96
- Iran’s OPEC governor dies from brain hemorrhage
- Taiwan issues sea warnings for Typhoon Vongfong
- Dallas defender Hollingshead fosters baby amid pandemic
- Coronavirus caution: Go out but 'let's not have a party'
- Taiwan sees 9 days without new coronavirus cases
- Virus lockdown gives Venice a shot at reimagining tourism
- Hacker of Presidential Office sends emails attacking president
- China sends secret WHO letter to counter Taiwan
- Italy to allow unrestricted travel starting June 3
- Burundi defies COVID-19 for election ending a bloody rule
- Taiwan considers allowing visits by business travelers
- Taiwanese transit in Malaysia on way home from Maldives
- Taiwan and US launch MAC Ward for medical emergencies
- No special favors: New Zealand leader turned away from cafe
- Hong Kong chief executive backs police watchdog's report
- S. Taiwan mayor asks supporters not to take part in recall vote
- Taiwan Q1 convenience store sales up 5% amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Age of women having first child on the rise: Taiwan MOI
- Serbia deploys army near border to protect against migrants
- Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division
- Former England defender Sansom in hospital
- WHO head urges global unity to help make Tokyo Olympics safe
- Fist bumps and masks: Professional soccer returns in Germany
- Albanian psychologists ban so-called conversion therapy
- The Latest: Soccer makes comeback in Germany
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Virus rules tighten illegal immigration on northern border
- Dortmund faces a quiet game day as German soccer resumes
- US adds new sanction on Chinese tech giant Huawei
- Biden, Dems aim to expand campaign map with fundraising deal
- Top fugitive in Rwanda's genocide arrested in Paris
- Coronavirus masks a boon for crooks who hide their faces
- Resolution by 60 countries wants WHO to investigate origin of Wuhan coronavirus
- Group buys Alabama abortion clinic to keep it from closing
- Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France
- Adopt a grandparent: Young help the old in Bolivian pandemic
- Global Forecast-Asia
- German Bundesliga soccer resumes after two-month break
- Italy seeks to boost tourism by opening borders June 3
- The Upside: Hart surprises New Jersey doctor with bit part
- India ups foreign investment in defense manufacturing to 74%
- Ernie Gonzalez, winner of 1986 Pensacola Open, dies at 59
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP distortion on Flynn; virus fiction
- US youngster Reyna's 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury
- Alex Bowman signs 1-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports
- Bosnians protest Mass in Sarajevo for Nazi-allied soldiers
- City of Malmo set to relocate vandalized Ibrahimovic statue
- Lawyer: Iran sentences dual national academic to 6 years
- Houses of worship gain audience by going online during virus
- Kroger announces new bonuses after cutting hazard pay
- Opinion: The COVID-19 pandemic is the defining health crisis of our time
- Lim Hee-jeong leads women's golf in South Korea by 3 shots
- Bye buy games? G5 could lose millions in Power 5 payouts
- Return to play or not? A thorny question for youth sports
- Live golf returns to TV with a different look at Seminole
- Taiwan Presidential Office hacked, documents linked to power struggle leaked
- Cuomo says car and race tracks in NY can reopen with no fans
- Arrests at anti-lockdown demonstrations in Warsaw, London
- Puerto Rico to hold statehood referendum amid disillusion
- Turkey registers 41 new deaths, lowest since end of March
- NASCAR picks up at tricky Darlington after 10-week hiatus
- LA Rams re-sign defensive end Morgan Fox, release Smart
- AP Exclusive: MLB projects $640K per game loss with no fans
- Storm off FL coast becomes better defined, tracks northeast
- Giants DB Baker surrenders to police in armed robbery case
- 2 Missouri officers accused of assaulting transgender woman
- Michigan Rep. Amash ends his Libertarian bid for White House
- Investigators: Woman gave birth at work, left baby to drown
- Stefanidi overcomes heat to win pole vault Garden Clash
- Fred Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years, has died at 86
- Ethiopian athletes raise funds to fight virus in virtual run
- Fred Willard, the comedic improv-style actor, has died at 86
- Police shoot man after woman stabbed outside Houston store
- No contest: In corona era, Eurovision seeks to unite Europe
- Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech
- Hundreds demand justice for Arbery at Georgia rally
- Preakness rescheduled for Oct 3, one month after Derby
- New MLB rules: shower at home, don't spit, Mr Met stay home
- Guatemalans angered by US tweet warning of migration dangers
- 8 more sailors aboard US ship test positive a second time
- Michael McCaskey, who succeeded Halas as Bears' leader, dies
- Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
- German viewers plump for Lithuania as Eurovision winner
- Former Australian rugby league captain Arthur Summons dies
- Asia Today: China reopens more schools, revives flights
- Taiwan holds virtual forum with 13 countries on COVID-19
- Chinese survey team plans to summit deserted Everest
- 6 killed, 20 injured as bus flips over on China highway
- 36 Taiwan nationals return home from Maldives via Kuala Lumpur
- AP PHOTOS: Shrine in Japan offers solace to those at home
- Tropical Storm Arthur forms off coast of Florida; tropical storm watch still in effect for parts of North Carolina coast
- Taiwan's representative to Myanmar lists factors to beat COVID-19
- Typhoon Vongfong to come closest to Taiwan on Sunday: CWB
- Today in History
- Inside the rush to secure Rio de Janeiro's few COVID-19 beds
- Walt Harris loses 1st UFC fight since stepdaughter's death
- Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return
- All league teams cleared to start group training in Spain
- Iran stock market booms, but analysts fear a growing bubble
- Tibetans demand China disclose fate of boy taken away in '95
- Presidential Secretary-General Chen Chu to resign
- Online English classes revive ties severed by war in Syria
- The Latest: UN chief: LGBTI vulnerable during pandemic
- AP PHOTOS: Grand but empty, Italian hotels await tourists
- Sunday marks 10th day without new COVID-19 cases in Taiwan
- Israel finally set to swear in government after 3 elections
- Sea warning for Typhoon Vongfong lifted, heavy rains expected from Tuesday
- Relief and worry as Bavarian brewery reopens to guests
- Park Hyun-kyung wins Korean title in return to live golf
- Pakistan kills 4 Islamic State-linked militants in shootout
- Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home
- Albanian protesters, police clash over theater demolition
- As mosques reopen in West Africa, COVID-19 fears grow
- President celebrates Taiwan's same-sex marriage legalization anniversary
- Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home
- Taiwanese college student dies after falling into ravine while mountaineering
- Officials: Bombs kill 7 in shelter for displaced in Libya
- The Latest: Goalie Lloris willing to play without fans
- China warns US of 'all necessary measures' over Huawei rules
- Thailand malls reopen, with temperatures taken, masks worn
- 11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
- ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ director Lynn Shelton dies at 54
- Biden's VP search puts spotlight on how long he'll serve
- 'COVID toes,' other rashes latest possible rare virus signs
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- With no leader, commission overseeing virus relief struggles
- 'A bridge too far': Coronavirus catchphrase taken from WWII
- Afghan president and rival announce power sharing agreement
- Turkey's senior citizens allowed out for second Sunday
- Taiwan to lift ban on mask exports before end of June
- Tropical Storm Arthur inches closer to U.S. East Coast
- Oil, tourism, seafood -- all hit in Louisiana virus fight
- Norwegian expats celebrate National Day with parade in Taiwan
- Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah ink power-sharing deal
- European Court of Human Rights presidency will test Spano
- Doyen of Taiwan's nativist literature movement passes away at 96
- China warns US of ‘all necessary measures’ over Huawei rules
- Israeli troops wound man who crossed frontier from Lebanon
- Virus heads upriver in Brazil Amazon, sickens native people
- Taiwan fuel prices to rise for third straight week
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Independent Egyptian media outlet says top editor arrested
- 7 Islamic State militants escape jail in NE Syria; 4 caught
- Economist's forecast: Slumping home sales but steady prices
- 'Delusional' Martin Shkreli denied prison release by judge
- Fiat Chrysler makes $6.8 billion Italy-backed loan request
- El Salvador quarantine centers become points of contagion
- Start your engines: NASCAR roaring back during pandemic
- The Latest: NASCAR CEO France thanks industry for efforts
- Bundesliga restart continues as Bayern readies for return
- Prepare for corruption spike over coronavirus aid: OSCE
- Mayor: New Yorkers crowded outside bars put lives in danger
- Barcelona funeral home closes parking garage morgue
- Tanzania leader says virus cases down despite U.S. warning
- Suicide bomber kills governor in Somalia's Puntland region
- Police in Louisiana say 13 injured, 1 critically, after shooting at memorial service in Bogalusa
- Report: Airstrikes in east Syria kill Iran-backed fighters
- Pelosi to college grads: Know your purpose, power
- 13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting
- All quiet before Union Berlin's biggest game of the season
- 5 Iran tankers sailing to Venezuela amid US pressure tactics
- Rival sides in Cyprus join to fight wildfire in north
- Journalist, bodyguard slain in northern Mexico attack
- Elvis Presley's Graceland set to reopen this week in Memphis
- Cousin of Syria's Assad faces legal action over telecom debt
- Priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus
- Man charged with murder, arson in apartment fire
- Praise and push-ups for Brazil's embattled Bolsonaro
- Pirates attack tanker off Yemen coast, causing minor damage
- Football still a possibility at big 3 Cal State schools
- Virus tests on EPL players ahead of return-to-training talks
- Mexico cites virus in slapping down renewable energy
- Canadian acrobatic jet crashes in British Columbia
- Churches may reopen, but many services won’t have singing
- Trump says back to normal in golf means big crowds, no masks
- NASCAR fans outside Darlington: 'Time to hear the engines'
- US Sen. Sasse criticized for jokes in graduation speech
- NFL cornerbacks Baker, Dunbar released from jail on bond
- Man killed after grazing deputy in Louisiana after a chase
- Immigration agency asks for emergency funds, will raise fees
- McIlroy delivers the winner as live golf returns to TV
- Powell: Recovery may begin by summer, will likely be slow
- Crew member dead, another seriously injured, after Canadian acrobatic jet crashes into British Columbia neighborhood
- Woman, boy, 5, drown in Houston home of ex-Dodger Crawford
- Column: NASCAR gives all sports fans a reason to celebrate
- Guitarist Jorge Santana, brother of Carlos, dies at 68
- Spain gives last applause for medics as coronavirus cases fall
- Japan's growth drops amid pandemic, worse times likely ahead
- Hundreds demand justice for Arbery at Georgia rally
- Hundreds demand justice for Arbery at Georgia rally
- Taiwan's Navy upgrades drone fleet
- Former manager and player Art Howe released from hospital
- WHA voting on Taiwan's participation today
- Taiwan announces new Straits Exchange Foundation chairman
- Asia Today: China keeping Beijing petition offices closed
- Taiwan should seize chance to push for greater cooperation with US, Europe: ISTI director
- Guard Olaniyi decides to transfer from Stony Brook to Miami
- Law enforcement ties, long delay complicate Arbery case
- Asian stocks rise after Fed chief optimistic about recovery
- Just a chat: Calls offered for older adults staying home
- Video shows woman assault MRT guard over mask rule
- Today in History
- Tibetans demand China reveal fate of boy taken away in 1995
- Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP falsehoods on Flynn, Biden, virus
- Thousands defer plans to leave the military during crisis
- 2016 repeat? Trump revives Clinton playbook to battle Biden
- Kaohsiung mayor may visit Dongsha Islands to assert Taiwan’s sovereignty
- Official: Suicide bomber in eastern Afghanistan kills 5
- The Last Word: Armstrong reflects on being Jordan's teammate
- CWB issues heavy rain warning as plum rain front approaches
- Former top prosecutor says Riza deal 'terrible for Malaysia'
- Removal of portraits sparks speculation over Kim Jong Un's status
- Taiwan department stores welcome increased consumer spending
- Japan plunges into recession as US states start opening up
- Sri Lanka newlyweds cancel wedding party, help poor instead
- This Week: Walmart, Deere results, existing home sales
- ESPN to show film about Game 6 of 1998 NBA Finals
- Extent of Taiwanese government data breaches still unknown to public: Former NSC official
- U.S. restriction on chipmakers deals critical blow to Huawei
- Taiwan presidential inauguration concert is going virtual
- Taiwan health minister mulls national health insurance reforms
- What Would Have Been: Indianapolis 500, MLB scandal series
- Virus has NFL prospects pondering threat of a lost season
- Hong Kong lawmakers clash as pro-Beijing camp elects chair
- Alibaba's Jack Ma quits board of Japan's struggling SoftBank
- Asian stocks rise after Fed chief optimistic about recovery
- China erasing Muslim culture during Ramadan
- Florida Keys will reopen to visitors June 1 amid pandemic
- 'GOD TV' spat exposes tensions between Israel, evangelicals
- Israeli court convicts a Jewish extremist in 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents
- Taiwan goes 11 days without new coronavirus case
- Korean soccer club apologizes for putting sex dolls in seats
- Jewish extremist convicted in attack that killed toddler
- Me and we: Individual rights, common good and coronavirus
- Australia welcomes growing support for coronavirus inquiry
- Cash strapped Thai Airways to seek bankruptcy rehabilitation
- Hong Kong: Fights break out in legislature over anthem bill
- Mahathir slams Malaysian gov't for shortened Parliament meet
- Gangs deliver food in poor Cape Town area amid lockdown
- Some traffic returns to roads as India eases virus lockdown
- Ukraine's overburdened doctors in desperate virus fight
- Taiwan teams up with Stanford to design protocols for travel resumption
- The Latest: Australia welcomes support for virus inquiry
- Domestic demand must be met before Taiwan exports masks: MOEA
- Millman back in practice after backyard tennis in pandemic
- Minister debunks long-standing rumor Taiwan’s Labor Pension Fund to go broke in 2026
- Presidential secretary-general announces resignation on Facebook
- Taiwan says it will not press for WHA participation
- China admits to destroying early coronavirus samples to avoid leak
- SoftBank racks up losses as Vision Fund investments plunge
- Taipei Main Station could permanently ban sitting on lobby floor
- Japan's growth drops amid pandemic, worse times likely ahead
- Taiwan's number of furloughed workers reaches highest level since 2009
- China's Xi Jinping to give opening speech at WHA
- Official: Libya's Tripoli forces take key base from rivals
- 2020 Watch: Battleground map taking shape for Trump, Biden
- TSMC halts Huawei orders in wake of new US sanctions: Nikkei Asian Review
- BCCI to wait further before organizing training camps
- Taiwan’s new Presidential Office officials announced
- EU calls for independent probe of WHO's pandemic response
- EU tourist hotspots urge Germans to keep vacation plans
- Earthquake hits northern Swedish mine, no one injured
- The Latest: Italian soccer still waiting for full return
- Tropical Storm Arthur crawls closer to North Carolina coast
- Taiwan's Taoyuan Airport 2nd best in world for immigration service: Skytrax
- Taiwan streaming platforms rally to defend copyright
- French police clash with youths in suburb over man's death
- St John Paul II honored as Poland sees new abuse allegations
- Japan launches new unit to step up defense in outer space
- Liz Weston: Should seniors consider a reverse mortgage now?
- "Get Out! Move!" Belgium relaxes lockdown for lazier nation
- Finnair wants to resume flights in July, focus on Asia
- Police: Man angry about virus closure attacks 2 with machete
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Italy opens churches as virus rules dictate how to eat, pray
- 70 cases of COVID-19 at French schools days after re-opening
- Spanish league soccer teams start group training
- Big Cat Rescue founder now selling coronavirus masks
- Group: Egypt uses virus to renew detentions of hundreds
- Bundesliga coaches find their voices without crowd noise
- Croatian parliament dissolves for parliamentary election
- Celtic champion again after Scottish league cut short
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Iraq faces full local lockdowns as virus cases jump
- Next for soccer restart, Estonia set for games on Tuesday
- UN agency warns of fentanyl production threat in SE Asia
- Visit scenic lake favored by Chiang Kai-shek in N. Taiwan
- Global Forecast-Asia
- UN: Floods in central Somalia hit nearly 1 million people
- French actor Michel Piccoli, arthouse star, is dead at 94
- Hospitals, health care sector reel from COVID-19 damage
- US official: FBI has found link between gunman in Pensacola shooting and al-Qaida operative
- 'Matewan Massacre' a century ago embodied miners' struggles
- Official: FBI finds link between Pensacola gunman, al-Qaida
- Premier League clubs to resume non-contact training
- Business, government operate under new rules, market rallies
- High court allows bigger award in 1998 embassy bombing case
- TV cliffhanger: Fall season in jeopardy amid virus shutdown
- Spanish player back to training after threatening to quit
- Deputies: Man kills 3 in South Carolina, then himself
- Germany, France jointly propose 500 million-euro ($543 million) recovery fund for European economies hit by pandemic
- Germany, France propose EU economic recovery fund
- Mob storms Saudi-owned channel in Iraq following show
- FBI: Pensacola gunman 'connected and associated' with number of al-Qaida operatives; was 'meticulous in his planning'
- Austrian minister thanks elephant that aided virus guidance
- NYC building virus testing capacity with more than 150 sites
- A week of images from the coronavirus pandemic
- Babar hopes T20 World Cup goes ahead even without spectators
- No arrests yet in homicide memorial shooting that wounded 13
- Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption annniversary plans
- Ibrahimovic statue to remain in Malmo despite vandalism
- Tech-assisted COVID-19 tracking is having some issues
- Coronavirus vaccine: India could play decisive role in distribution
- Coronavirus: Italy carefully reopens for business
- How Sri Lanka successfully curtailed the coronavirus pandemic
- India-Pakistan tug-of-war jeopardizes Afghan peace process
- Maryland, Virginia, D.C. intend to sue EPA on bay pollution
- Coronavirus: Austrians celebrate cafe culture, but remain wary
- Authorities: Boko Haram attacks Nigerian village, killing 20
- New protest in Albania over National Theater demolition
- ICC rejects compensation claim by former Congo VP Bemba
- NFL promotes Miller to public affairs/communications chief
- A homebound Penn & Teller make magic for us during lockdown
- Vatican ties virus rethink to pope's environmental appeal
- New Jersey gym reopens in defiance of coronavirus measures
- Indiana adds another top guard to 2020 recruiting class
- New this week: Gaga, 1975 music, a last 'Trip,' 'Stargirl'
- UN envoy calls for Russia-US talks to help end Syrian war
- Spit banned but sweat OK to polish cricket balls amid virus
- Darner out as men's hoops coach at Green Bay after 5 years
- Barr says he doesn't envision investigations of Biden, Obama
- Asian Americans lead in internet-based TV use, study shows
- Former Syrian secret police officer testifies he's innocent
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Uber cuts 3,000 jobs as virus slashes payroll by 25%
- Kentucky fires cheerleading staff after hazing investigation
- Report: Treasury fund to ease virus crisis off to slow start
- SBA leaves businesses still hoping for more leeway on loans
- Turkey's president declares nationwide Eid al-Fitr lockdown
- Local leaders resist Mexico president's push for reopening
- More Guatemalans deported from US test positive for virus
- Source: Trump admin. to name new DEA head, US attorney in DC
- JC Penney plans to close more than 240 stores
- Democrats: Fired watchdog was looking into Saudi arms sales
- ATF joins probe of LA blast that injured 12 firefighters
- Unemployed Puerto Ricans fume as claims pile up in pandemic
- Vanderbilt adds guard Isaac McBride as transfer from Kansas
- Lebanese Central Bank official charged in currency probe
- Disney Springs reopening comes with a warning about risk
- AP source: Marlins will allow players access for workouts
- GOP chair: 'We will not be holding a virtual convention'
- Independent panel to rule on N.C. State recruitment case
- Serie A suspension extended to June 14
- Chiefs' Hill completes year-long reclamation of himself
- Film shows nightmare of an emergency room in Italy
- US Open no longer 'open,' eliminates qualifying for major
- Louisville mayor increasing body cams after police shooting
- Civil rights groups sue ICE over Buffalo detention facility
- Feds urge 'extreme caution' for reopening nursing homes
- Outside judge named to preside over cases in Arbery slaying
- Trump says he has taken unproven malaria drug to prevent symptoms should he get coronavirus
- Leverkusen beats Bremen 4-1 in Bundesliga
- Powell says Fed will name borrowers, will use all its tools
- Indigenous infections grew amid slow Brazil agency response
- Mother gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe
- Trump says he's taking malaria drug in case he gets virus
- Moderna, Hess rise; J.C. Penney, ForeScout fall
- Florida Sen. Rubio named acting chair of intelligence panel
- Devils' Schneider: NHL players concerned as pause lingers
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Trump hears restaurant owners' worries, sees good days ahead
- Sheriff: Boy dead after police chase partly taped by TV crew
- Group of GOP state AGs calls on judge to dismiss Flynn case
- AP Sources: Rooney Rule to require for more interviews
- Video app TikTok names top Disney streaming exec as new CEO
- Texas continues swift reopening, including return of sports
- Reports: World economy faces tough journey back from crisis
- Spouse of broadcaster killed in Louisiana plane crash sues
- Bankruptcy claims date set for Boy Scouts child sex victims
- NBC says 2.35 million viewers for live golf's return to TV
- Column: NASCAR managed small miracle in problem-free return
- Mexico faces infectious waste disposal problem amid pandemic
- San Diego State adds Tomaić as transfer from Maryland
- Deputies hit by bottles at massive block party in Florida
- Toyota vehicles debut online as virus postpones auto show
- Officer calls Snowbirds crash 'nightmare' as probe begins
- Ex drug cartel hitman "El Chino Antrax" killed in Mexico
- Taiwan to postpone WHO membership bid due to pandemic
- 3 Gulf Coast states get $88 million for fisheries flooding
- California Gov. Newsom clears way for pro sports to return
- Appeals court upholds injunction on education expenses
- Couple arrested in cross-border kidnapping that left 2 dead
- LeBron: "Definitely not giving up on the season"
- Sen. Graham plans vote to subpoena Russia probe officials
- Lebanese man pleads guilty to drone parts export conspiracy
- WHO bows to calls from over 100 countries for independent virus probe
- UN team reports new evidence against Islamic State in Iraq
- Magnitude 5 quake in southwestern China kills 4, injures 23
- AP PHOTOS: Recovered Filipino doctor back helping patients
- Asia Today: Australia disappointed by China's barley tariffs
- Trump bashes WHO for being 'China's puppet,' considers slashing funds
- Video shows Taipei cops arrest pandemic jerk
- D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack
- S. Taiwan mayor's video appeal faces criticism
- Civic group: Mexico City virus deaths 3 times those reported
- Nicaragua closes Costa Rica border to protest virus testing
- Taiwan’s WHA participation to be discussed at end of the year
- Pompeo pummels WHO, China for 'spiteful' exclusion of Taiwan
- Today in History
- Proposed ban on sitting in Taipei Main Station lobby sparks heated debate
- Rubio steps in to lead Senate Intelligence Committee
- Despite risks, Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine
- Trump points to good news as restaurant owners tell of fears
- 2017 video shows Georgia officer tried to tase Ahmaud Arbery
- Taiwan president's approval rating reaches all-time high of 73%
- Founder of Korean sexual-abuse ring revealed
- UN: Civilian deaths by Taliban and Afghan forces on the rise
- Outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital
- Carrier sidelined by coronavirus heads back to sea this week
- Officials: Attackers kill 6 Pakistani troops in southwest
- Trump blasts WHO chief, threatens to halt funds permanently
- Taiwan-based pop stars to join Asian-American benefit event
- April European car sales see worst drop since records kept
- Saliva ban could change the swing of things in cricket
- Pandemic turns Egyptian soccer player into a street vendor
- Taiwan marks 12 days without new coronavirus case
- Pompeo demands China disclose whereabouts of Tibet's Panchen Lama
- As US, Europe reopen more, big nations see rising virus toll
- Angry ump: Garcia says he kept quiet to protect son-in-law
- Taiwan to work with US on denuclearizing N. Korea: NSC
- Beaches, nightclubs? Europe mulls how to get tourists back
- New appointments to Taiwan's Cabinet announced
- Mnuchin to face grilling about small-business lending effort
- Trump's use of malaria drug to combat virus spurs India boon
- Australia says it doesn't want trade war with China
- AP PHOTOS: Students help keep Greek COVID hospital on track
- India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic
- The Latest: Virus cases in India surge past 100,000
- Tokyo Olympics protest parody of logo that depicts COVID-19
- Taiwanese doctors manage to attend WHA despite Taiwan being blocked entry
- Vandals paint 'F*** CCP,' 'TAIWAN NO.1' on Chinese consulate in NZ
- Microsoft Bing translates Taiwan ‘president’ into ‘regional leader'
- Legislator suggests Taiwan Presidential Office data breach an intentional leak
- Social distancing in the air to cause 9-fold rise in ticket prices: Qantas
- Japanese envoy promises continual support for Taiwan's WHA participation
- Thai Airways denies bankruptcy rumors
- Iraq military: Rocket hit Baghdad Green Zone, minor damages
- UK unemployment claims surge 69% as pandemic takes hold
- Facebook founder warns EU against Chinese regulation model
- Chinese media estimates 500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan, quickly deletes news
- The Latest: Ronaldo reports back for Juventus practice
- Iran sentences couple to death over money laundering
- German court nixes law allowing foreign telecom monitoring
- Billionaire Saudi banking tycoon dead at 79, family says
- Biden hires former Harris aide to help with Latino outreach
- Taiwan's Kaohsiung hostess clubs, dance halls to reopen Wednesday
- Asian stocks up on hopes for vaccine and economies reopening
- Ronaldo reports to Juventus for tests after 10-week absence
- Sony to buy full control of financial unit to weather crisis
- EU car sales sink to record-low levels
- UK lawmakers say testing lapses increased nursing home toll
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Huafan to become first ‘tuition-free’ university in Taiwan
- Olympic finalist runner banned 4 years for evading test
- Cost spreading virus weighed on Home Depot in early 2020
- Ceremony marks 10th anniversary of quashing of Thai protests
- An antidote to coronavirus blues? A Picasso on your wall
- Millennial Money: Put off debt payments to start saving now
- Lesotho's prime minister resigns after pressure over murder
- Gov't to lose majority Thai Airways share in restructuring
- Song critical of Polish leader disappears from hit chart
- Tropical Storm Arthur spins out to sea, will drench Bermuda
- Experts: Trump's threats to WHO could undercut global health
- Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen after Muslim holiday
- As Walmart becomes a lifeline, online sales surged 74%
- EasyJet reveals 'sophisticated' hack of customer details
- Rwanda orders release of young women jailed over abortions
- Old Trafford cricket ground plans for social-distancing fans
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Company makes 'bumper tables' for restaurants amid virus
- Germany breaks taboo in effort to get EU through pandemic
- Graduation ceremonies to resume in Taiwan's Keelung
- US home construction drops 30.2% in April as virus rages
- AT&T says it will abandon Venezuela pay TV market amid US sanctions on must-carry network Globovision
- NYC mayor aims to meet challenge of virus' disparate impact
- Germany, France lobby hard for EU recovery plan
- Cyclone Amphan: Millions evacuated in India, Bangladesh, as storm approaches
- Zero cases: How Pacific islands kept coronavirus at bay
- UN issues warning after Myanmar raids net 'record-breaking' fentanyl seizures
- AT&T quits Venezuela as US sanctions force it to defy Maduro
- Dutch government asks prosecutors to probe tax office
- Indian troops kill rebel commander in Kashmir's main city
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Inglis out of retirement, joins Warrington in England
- 'This is war': Virus charges beyond Latin American hot spots
- Manchester City’s appeal against a 2-year ban from European soccer to be heard at CAS on June 8-10
- Judge: Salvage firm can recover Titanic's telegraph machine
- Airlines struggle with cuts, service; unemployment up in UK
- Appeals court OKs June 23 NY Democratic presidential primary
- Albania arrests 24 in alleged human trafficking ring
- Evangelist who built global ministry dies in Atlanta at 74
- Annie Glenn, communication disorders advocate and widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, has died at age 100
- Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
- Macron party loses ground, but not control, amid defections
- Committee approves Ratcliffe for DNI, sends to full Senate
- Official: US and Canada extend agreement to keep border closed to non-essential travel to June 21.
- Sri Lanka threatens to leave int'l organizations over rights
- Trump heads to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate GOP on virus
- Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
- Canada, US extend border closure to non-essential travel
- 2 Republican special election winners sworn into House
- AP Exclusive: Power Five spend big on lobbying Congress
- Spain drafts law eyeing climate neutrality by mid-century
- Is Southeast Asia's drug trade too big to control?
- Coronavirus weddings: How Indians are tying the knot amid pandemic
- Etihad Airways says it is flying aid for Palestinians into Israel, first known direct commercial flight between nations
- Seton Hall gets commitment from 6-foot-9 center Jeff Ngandu
- Coronavirus threatens 'years of progress' on climate issues
- Hungary bans legal recognition of its transgender citizens
- France: Amazon back in business after virus deal with unions
- Sheriff: Man gouges out neighbor's eyes over loud rooster
- NFL teams can reopen training facilities with government OK
- American Indiana Vassilev, Aston Villa reach 2-year deal
- UN agency warns pandemic could kill 1 in 8 museums worldwide
- El Salvador president battles other branches amid pandemic
- UN chief recommends scaled-back UN meeting of world leaders
- Turkey reports downward trend in virus deaths, infections
- 3 plead guilty to aiding man charged in officer's killing
- Boy Scout councils under pressure to share sex abuse costs
- Primetime: NASCAR set for first Wednesday start since 1984
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- As EU talks stall, UK outlines tariffs for post-Brexit world
- 'Twilight' actor found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas
- NCAA postseason bans nearly double despite steady APR stats
- OneSmart: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- TV production does its part in conservative return to golf
- Police: Young girls, grandmother attacked in home invasion
- Donation brings a bit of Mardi Gras to hospital workers
- Report: Chemical firm Chemours won't face federal charges
- What can a COVID-19 antibody test tell us?
- Jail in virus hot spot holds dozens authorized for release
- Defendant sentenced for role in multi-state drug ring
- NHL's plan to return face possible border restriction hurdle
- Virginia family out for ride finds nearly $1 million in road
- Ecuador announces major cuts in public spending
- USC hires Jeremy Kipp as men's and women's swim coach
- NFL owners make changes to enhance diversity on many levels
- Brady gathers new Bucs teammates for workout on prep field
- Pier 1 to go out of business and close all 540 stores
- NPR says $4.7 million grant boosts local news efforts
- Burmeister, who coached UTSA to NCAA tourney, dies at 72
- Mexico City virus deaths triple official toll, group says
- Russia: Military helicopter crash lands killing all crew
- Kevin Harvick looks to sweep NASCAR's return at Darlington
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- No universal playbook for virus testing in pro sports
- US Navy issues new guidelines after close Iran encounters
- Union study finds footballers in England anxious over future
- Former WWE pro Shad Gaspard missing in ocean off California
- Home Depot, Kohl's fall; Southwest, Advance Auto Parts rise
- NWHL's 6th team entering 6th season gets name: Toronto Six
- Kumail Nanjiani is finding his way through 'The Weirds'
- Flynn's lawyers ask appeals court to force dismissal of case
- Column: US Open loses part of identity without qualifying
- Trooper reassigned after video shows profanity-filled tirade
- CBS holds steady with fall lineup, adds Queen Latifah drama
- Cousin of Syria's Assad says state confiscates his assets
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- South Dakota city plans 'thank you' for meatpacking workers
- Cuba highlights campaign against hoarders during pandemic
- CupCheck: 10 major leaguers market game, help fight cancer
- Longtime Colorado coach and administrator Ceal Barry retires
- Concerns erupt over integrity of Florida's COVID-19 website
- Caribbean telecom provider Digicel files for bankruptcy
- Trump allies lining up doctors to prescribe rapid reopening
- Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanović undergoes right wrist surgery
- Death of 74-year-old in immigration jail is seen as suicide
- Army veteran and hero fundraiser to be knighted
- Trump could violate Ford face mask requirement on plant tour
- Labor will stop giving reporters early look at economic data
- MLS All-Star Game in LA canceled due to pandemic
- Trump 'looking to save lives' on ventilator shipments abroad
- Indian forces kill Kashmir rebel leader
- Opinion: Coronabonds could become a reality
- 49ers hopeful of training camp return to Santa Clara
- AP PHOTOS: Celebrating high school seniors amid pandemic
- Rain delays start of Xfinity Series' return at Darlington
- US extends heightened border enforcement during coronavirus
- Bruce Irvin relishes chance to get another run with Seattle
- NFLPA pres Tretter says "hurdles" remain before NFL's return
- Democrats protest removal of Transportation watchdog
- Health organization: Nicaragua won't allow hospital access
- UN official warns of escalating Libyan war citing foreigners
- Networks have strong showing during busy sports weekend
- Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
- Bronx 'city within a city' shaken by sickness, fear
- Bronx 'city within a city' shaken by sickness, fear
- Angels plan employee furloughs amid coronavirus pandemic
- J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada
- Lax safety led to fatal medical air crash, investigators say
- An unusual ring to it: Nats opt for virtual Series ceremony
- Document details Canada mass shooter's paranoia, weapons
- Rangers prefer new home over Arizona for 2nd spring training
- Fired coach Majerle sues GCU for breach of contract
- Mental health problems a growing issue for European teens: WHO
- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has been inaugurated for a second term amid increasing pressure from China
- AP source: WNBA teams to cut rosters down to 12 by May 26
- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen inaugurated for a second term
- Tsai Ing-wen sworn into office as Taiwan president
- Biden on Trump hits: ‘I don’t want to get down in the mud’
- Taiwan Creative Content Agency, crowdfunding agency to invest in local art industry
- No Tiananmen vigil for Hong Kong for first time in 30 years
- Mike Pompeo congratulates 'Taiwan's President' Tsai Ing-wen on inauguration
- J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada
- Video shows 'Taiwan Can Help' scrawled in Sydney sky
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Oregon.
- Jo Rae Perkins wins Republican Senate primary in Oregon.
- AP PHOTOS: Business almost as usual amid Japan virus actions
- China could create crisis over Taiwan Strait in 2021: Australian analyst
- Today in History
- US births fall, and virus could drive them down more
- Asia Today: S Korean students return to class; 32 new cases
- Trump attacks study, defends using malaria drug for COVID-19
- US politicians congratulate Tsai, praise Taiwan’s democracy
- Quest for `super-duper missile' pits US against key rivals
- Cyclone dumps rain on India, Bangladesh, 2M head to shelters
- Southern Taiwan city donates medical supplies to Japanese cities
- South Koreans return to school amid virus outbreak
- China driving Taiwanese to embrace formal independence: Foreign Policy
- Lives Lost: 'A nightmare,' says parishioner who lost parents
- Netizens try to save Taiwan warship that fought off PLA invaders
- Graduation ceremonies draw thousands despite pandemic fears
- UN chief: Virus could push millions of Africans into poverty
- New Jersey, other states, work to fight virus misinformation
- 'Twilight Zone:' Casino closings hurt Mississippi county
- Virus looms over China's national legislative session
- Abbas says PA no longer to abide by accords with Israel, US
- Taiwan MOEA announces launch of stimulus coupons in July
- Afghan officials say gunmen kill 11 in separate attacks
- 'New normal' anything but as countries continue to reopen
- New Czech Senate president hints at Taiwan visit
- The Latest: Philippine police raid illegal hospital
- Cash, long a refuge in uncertain times, now under suspicion
- 20 years after withdrawal, Israel, Hezbollah brace for war
- Burundi opens crucial presidential election amid pandemic
- Taiwan reports 13th day without new coronavirus cases
- AP PHOTOS: How the virus changed my street -- for the better
- Taiwan's president pledges to build better country, revive economy in post-coronavirus era
- Asian shares mixed as virus worries counter recovery hopes
- Taiwan extends ban on outbound, inbound group tours until June 30
- Biden voices strong support for Taiwan in congratulating Tsai
- US Navy plane uses ‘Happy Day’ call sign on day of Taiwan presidential inauguration
- Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines to recruit pilots amid coronavirus
- Philippine police raid illicit hospital for virus patients
- James Soong gives recognition to Taiwan president's cross-strait stance
- Canadian pastor held in Myanmar for flouting gathering rule
- Disinfecting the ball being considered by Aussie cricketers
- Turkey's pandemic strategy hinges on hazmat-suited gumshoes
- Pakistan cricketer Akmal files appeal against length of ban
- Roberto Martinez to remain in charge of Belgium until 2022
- US, Canada drawn in same group at 2021 men's hockey worlds
- Singapore sentences drug suspect to death on Zoom
- Elisabeth, heir to Belgian throne, to join military school
- Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
- Taiwan to shorten quarantine for short-term business travelers
- Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air gets government loan
- Tsai takes up duties as Democratic Progressive Party chair
- Virtual safaris keep wildlife in sight for absent tourists
- Taiwan planning to allow foreign tourists in October
- FC Seoul faces sanctions after putting sex dolls in seats
- US State Department spokeswoman posts Taiwan flag in criticism of China
- The Latest: Rayo players return to training after protest
- Lebanese soldiers detained for slapping, pushing doctor
- Taiwan's constitutional reform should not avoid difficult issues: Poll expert
- Engine maker Rolls-Royce cuts 9,000 jobs as aviation reels
- U.S. health secretary supports Taiwan at WHA
- Edmunds: Best updated cars for 2020
- German lawmakers call for buying sex to be made permanently illegal
- China: Reunification 'inevitable' as Taiwan’s Tsai starts second term in office
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Top German, EU courts battle over jurisdiction
- Cyclone Amphan: Evacuation and shelter efforts in Bangladesh, India slowed by coronavirus
- Israel military: Troops thwart weapons smuggling from Jordan
- Body of Chinese ambassador who died in Israel returns home
- Securities case ended against Volkswagen CEO, board chairman
- Japan suspects missile data leak in Mitsubishi cyberattack
- Big box rules: big retailers like Target thrive in outbreak
- Thousands evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
- Spain's leader asks parliament for 2 more weeks of lockdown
- Germany cracks down on meat industry after virus outbreaks
- Norway mosque attack trial wraps up, verdict next week
- Croatian president sets parliamentary vote for July 5
- Lesotho's new PM sworn in after resignation, murder drama
- Taiwan export orders up over 2% year-on-year in April
- EU says virus fund access to be linked to its budget advice
- Serbia-Montenegro tensions escalate amid church dispute
- Turkey detains man for hanging British flag-designed towel
- EU wants to reduce pesticides use, promotes organic farming
- New law paves way to reinvestigate abusive SKorean facility
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Deutsche Bank CEO: Remote work could help company cut costs
- Construction of Chinese airport in close proximity to Taiwan’s Kinmen outrages netizens
- Taiwan’s Asus signs AI agreement with National Yang Ming University
- Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida eatery
- Manhunt on in Pakistan for suspect in killing of 2 cousins
- Trump threatens funding after Michigan absentee ballot move
- Purchase of GigaMedia Shares by CEO Cheng-Ming Huang
- Cambridge University scraps in-person lectures for 2020-2021
- Body found on beach where WWE pro Shad Gaspard went missing
- Oprah Winfrey gives $12M to ‘home’ cities during pandemic
- UK government to unveil legislation tightening terror laws
- VW pulls car ad after outcry, apologizes for racist overtone
- Israeli court orders Netanyahu to appear for opening of criminal trial on Sunday
- Israel court orders Netanyahu to appear for opening of trial
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Uncertain future rattles Italy's famed restaurants
- Nearly 2 dozen escape from virus quarantine in Zimbabwe
- VIRUS DIARY: In Hong Kong lockdown, watched by a wristband
- Money dispute threatens Swiss ski race's World Cup status
- Justice Department: 2 men accused of aiding ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn's escape have been arrested in Massachusetts
- Patten urges Hong Kong protesters not to 'lose faith'
- Election commission says Sri Lanka poll not possible in June
- US arrests 2 men accused of aiding ex-Nissan boss' escape
- 'Frugal' EU nations push back vs French-German recovery plan
- Zidane happy with how Madrid returned to group training
- Job cuts continue as financial aid lends support
- US roadway death rate up in March despite virus restrictions
- German farmer jailed for drowning wife in liquid manure
- Doctor accused of misdiagnosing epilepsy gives up license
- Plant-based materials catch on with home-goods designers
- Lawmakers: FAA certification of new planes needs an overhaul
- AP PHOTOS: Quarantine and a bracelet for Hong Kong returnees
- NYC to provide virus tests, fill-in staff at nursing homes
- Sept. 11 convict now says he renounces terrorism, bin Laden
- Trump muses about hosting G-7 summit in US after all
- UK's Johnson in June pledge for rollout of contact-tracing
- Top Rwandan genocide suspect wants to be tried in France
- 'Peyton's Places' to return to ESPN+ for 2nd season
- Bangladesh garment workers clash with police over wages
- Qatar World Cup organizers fear fans won't afford attending
- Police say 14 kidnapped health workers freed in Mexico City
- Direct flights to Greek tourist destinations to begin July 1
- Mississippi gov is pranked in shout-out to high school grads
- Pompeo denies retaliation in firing of State Dept watchdog
- Could a major earthquake soon strike South Korea?
- Is mortgage forbearance an option? Here's what to know
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- US health officials quietly release more reopening guidance
- NCAA weighs moratorium amid push to offer fall sports
- Lowe's retooled online business pays off during the pandemic
- Hoosiers upgrade roster with addition of grad transfer TE
- Democrats decry 'pandemic of pollution' under Trump's EPA
- Fighter jet crashes in Florida; pilot ejects and survives
- How to pay rent when you can’t afford it
- Cross-border leagues seen as idea for post-pandemic soccer
- AP Analysis: NFL taking baby steps toward reopenings
- Watchdog cites persistent infection lapses in nursing homes
- Texas pushes for kids to return to normal during pandemic
- Apple, Google release technology for pandemic apps
- Pence visits tourism-reliant Florida as Disney shops reopen
- Merkel: "Intensive" talks over possible rescue for Lufthansa
- Trump congratulates daughter Tiffany on finishing law school
- Change of plea hearing for suspect accused of game threat
- Woman in Italy wins 1-million-euro Picasso in charity raffle
- ACLU files lawsuit against Puerto Rico's 'fake news' laws
- Redskins draft pick from Liberty says he had coronavirus
- UN envoy tells Israel to abandon West Bank annexation plans
- Senate panel approves subpoena in Hunter Biden probe
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Chelsea duo Giroud, Caballero sign contract extensions
- Turkey does not expect 2nd wave of virus in coming months
- AP-NORC poll: 83% of Americans concerned lifting restrictions in their area will lead to additional COVID-19 infections
- WHO: Trump cut to US funds would hit world's most vulnerable
- Pirates infielder Kramer out 4-6 months after hip surgery
- AP-NORC poll: Americans harbor strong fear of new infections
- Iran pushes burgeoning businesses with Venezuela as a right
- Impeachment starts against top Swiss prosecutor in FIFA case
- Daytime Emmys back on TV, but with socially distanced show
- AT&T to drop misleading '5G' marketing for non-5G networks
- Astronauts arriving for NASA's 1st home launch in decade
- Chiefs holding unique virtual competition for punting job
- Spanish striker Aduriz announces retirement from soccer
- Trump administration wraps up overhaul of banking law
- Ukraine to investigate leaked tapes with ex-president, Biden
- Saints exploring Superdome naming rights options
- Swiss add $14B to jobless fund as COVID-related claims soar
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Q&A: Safety a big concern as workers return to their jobs
- Historically black schools hit hard by academic penalties
- Supreme Court puts hold on release of secret Mueller grand jury testimony to House of Representatives
- Supreme Court blocks House from Mueller grand jury material
- US starts flights to take deported migrants to Mexico City
- Colombiano Pantano suspendido 5 años por dopaje
- Regional Fed chief: A slow rebound would boost loan program
- Inovio, Spotify rise; Urban Outfitters, Eaton Vance fall
- No Q-school and no changes to rosters of LPGA-run circuits
- Pelosi: 'Morbidly obese' was taste of Trump's 'own medicine'
- Chargers re-sign offensive lineman Ryan Groy
- Coach's payments to player lead to Iowa volleyball sanctions
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- US farmers leaning more heavily on government loan programs
- Q&A: After 10 years, it’s (probably) the end of ‘The Trip’
- Shut-in stars rally for Red Nose TV show for kids in need
- US agency lets self-driving shuttle resume carrying people
- Agency that oversees Coliseum says A's haven't paid rent
- White House report blasts Chinese 'malign activities'
- Georgia congressmen ask Barr to assist Arbery investigation
- Patriots sign last remaining draft pick, 2nd-rounder Dugger
- Sabres sue US over denial of strength coach's green card
- 'Sunday Night Football' continues run as most-watched show
- Mayor says Mexico City will begin gradual reopening June 1
- Cruz, Love, McCourty brothers among Ali award finalists
- Missouri prosecutor investigating arrest caught on video
- As focus grows on nursing homes, NYC offers free virus tests
- Browns' Landry ahead of schedule in rehab from hip surgery
- Start of NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway delayed by rain
- Brazil expands use of unproven drug as virus toll rises
- Review: In 'Painter and the Thief,' an unlikely friendship
- Students sue to avoid AP test retakes after glitches
- FAA seeks $5.9 million penalty over 270 cargo flights
- Attorney: Breonna Taylor 'executed' by police in her home
- Senate speeds up confirmation vote for intelligence director
- Funding for women's cricket in England to be protected
- NFL reinstates Cowboys ' Aldon Smith, who last played in '15
- Trump to mark Memorial Day at ceremony at Baltimore monument
- 6-year-old children's home fire victim buried in Haiti
- Mexico faces continued drug gang violence despite pandemic
- UN urges Venezuela's rival political leaders to resume talks
- Officials: Loon killed bald eagle by stabbing its heart
- Pacific hurricane forecast complicated by coronavirus
- Aircraft carrier returns to sea after coronavirus outbreak
- Recession-hit Japan's exports, imports fall due to pandemic
- China focused on jobs as national legislature meets
- China cries foul at Pompeo's congratulatory message for Taiwanese president
- Asia Today: Australia lets woman travel to see dying sister
- Industrial policy laid out for Taiwanese president's second term
- Czech Senate votes in favor of president's visit to Taiwan
- After a tough road, Australia's NRL close to resuming season
- US to increasingly highlight Taiwan's national identity: Analysts
- Officials say a strong cyclone has left at least 14 people dead in India and 8 dead in Bangladesh
- Update: Vatican fails to congratulate Taiwanese president
- US-Taiwan relations may improve greatly: US Scholar
- Today in History
- Cyclone left deaths, much destruction in India, Bangladesh
- Ex-EU chief Juncker backs French-German rescue package
- As virus swamps Peru, Venezuelan migrants collect the dead
- Overseas Taiwanese organizations place ad in US newspaper
- Ex-Green Beret nabbed in exec's escape has lived on the edge
- Presidential Office emailgate swirled again on Taiwan's inauguration day
- Indian academic encourages closer Taiwan-India ties
- Drawing that parodies Tokyo Olympic logo pulled from website
- Taipei Main Station lobby ban not permanent, protesters face fines: Ministry
- Trump tests whether incumbent leader can tap outsider anger
- Senate speeds up confirmation vote for intelligence director
- China state media calls Australia 'dog' of US
- Lives Lost: Pakistani immigrant helped others in Jersey City
- Florida's Grayton Beach No. 1 in top-10 US list
- Deliberative Senate declines to debate more coronavirus aid
- GOP rising star John James faces trouble at top of ticket
- Sikh kitchens feed New Delhi's masses in virus lockdown
- Detective, nurse, confidant: Virus tracers play many roles
- Woman, dying sister reunite after Australia exempts travel
- How should I clean and store my face mask?
- Investigators build a case for IS crimes against Yazidis
- Lessons from '18: Old pandemic is a murky guide for sports
- These coronavirus 'carriers' take test samples around London
- Japan prosecutor seen close to Abe hit by gambling scandal
- Building a genocide case for IS crimes against Yazidis
- Mostert acknowledges family concern over return to practice
- Asian stocks mixed amid China tension with US, Australia
- China lawmakers gather as doubts swirl over pandemic safety
- Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Mexico
- ‘We’re expendable’: Russian doctors face hostility, mistrust
- Tornado in Indonesia kills 2, damages hundreds of homes
- Deadly cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in India, Bangladesh
- The Latest: Japan weighs attending G-7 if rescheduled in US
- WHO: Drug Trump taking to fight COVID-19 best left to tests
- Taiwan military joins US-hosted Indo-Pacific Landpower Conference
- Study: Philippines a global hot spot for online child abuse
- AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
- China kicks off key political event delayed by pandemic
- Taiwan state-owned liquor company to halt rubbing alcohol production
- Coronavirus cannot spread easily by touching surfaces: US CDC
- US announces potential arms sale to Taiwan
- US envoy working to resuscitate flagging Afghan peace deal
- The Latest: FINA pushes world short-course meet back a year
- Thailand seeks to restart tourism on islands
- Countermeasures needed for Olympics, but what will they be?
- Over 40 Eswatini students duped into skinning chickens in W. Taiwan
- Video claims China could invade Taiwan in only 24 hours
- India-Nepal territorial dispute flares over road to Tibet
- AstraZeneca secures orders for COVID-19 vaccine
- Hungary closing border transit zones for asylum-seekers
- Coronavirus: EU considers solvency aid for companies
- Migrants say Greece is conducting illegal deportations
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Graduation ceremonies in Taiwan allowed to take place without crowd limits
- Video shows thousands of Chinese leaders wearing masks at CPPCC
- Czech court upholds former Prague Muslim leader's conviction
- Oxfam to close 18 offices worldwide as virus drains finances
- Iran: More than 10k health care workers infected with virus
- AP Interview: Udinese and Watford owners wary of restart
- Brazil police seize marijuana in nation's 'biggest bust'
- Millions more people likely sought US unemployment benefits
- 13 workers die in Bangladesh road accident
- Colleges plan fall opening, but campuses won't look the same
- Fire at shuttered Dutch nuclear plant; no radiation risk
- UK watchdog clears Johnson of criminal wrongdoing
- Greece: Police break up huge counterfeit tobacco factory
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Stacey Abrams endorses candidates in 7 US Senate contests
- Pandemic could push Macy's to losses exceeding $1 billion
- Mississippi church suing on virus restrictions burns down
- Berlin derby taken to the streets in battle of team stickers
- Taiwan's medical expertise is incredible asset to share: Mongolian representative
- Texas base put on lockdown after reports of shooter
- YouBike to replace City Bike in Kaohsiung, S. Taiwan
- Longtime news executive William J. Keating has died at 93, his family says
- Longtime news executive William J. Keating dead at 93
- Inside Europe 22.05.2020
- Imprisoned Uighur professor's release shows how Beijing forces loyalty
- Hungary to close transit zone camps for asylum-seekers
- Maria Victoria Beltran: Filipino artist confronts Duterte on COVID-19 response
- Cape Town is virus hot spot for South Africa and continent
- Jazz competition for high school students goes virtual
- Polish govt plans to hold presidential election June 28
- Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
- Trump to tour Ford's ventilator assembly plant near Detroit
- Global Forecast-Asia
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Infortrend's Scale-out NAS Brings a Cost-effective Backup and Restore Solution
- Spokesperson says China's legislature will consider legislation that could limit opposition activity in Hong Kong
- 4th Dynamo Dresden soccer player tests positive for virus
- White House: US pulling out of treaty allowing 34 nations to conduct unmanned surveillance flights over one another
- Trump announces plans to exit Open Skies Treaty
- 'Invisible demon': Virus hits even top-rated nursing homes
- US existing home sales plunge 17.8% in April
- Israeli military says Iran is slowly pulling out of Syria
- The Who's Roger Daltrey concerned about teens with cancer
- Restaurant chains see sales improving as dining rooms reopen
- ‘Very unprepared:’ DEA shakeup followed mounting criticism
- Authorities assessing damage from mid-Michigan flooding
- Lawyer says white woman attacked girl because she was black
- Furloughs becoming layoffs at Trump resort in South Florida
- Gone fishing? Thrower's Olympic dreams capsized by silly fib
- AP Interview: Opposition leader says PM embarrassing Israel
- Vanderbilt's Lee becomes 1st black woman AD in SEC
- Police ID suspect in metro Phoenix shooting that injured 3
- NASA, SpaceX bringing astronaut launches back to home turf
- Locusts, COVID-19, flooding pose 'triple threat' in Africa
- Split Cyprus' rival sides agree crossings' partial opening
- FBI agent kills North Carolina slaying suspect in Alabama
- Hungary: Auditor suspends state funding of opposition party
- Pakistan: Man arrested for 'honor' killings of two cousins
- Libyan official: Tripoli forces seize another key town
- Film: 'Roe' plaintiff says her anti-abortion switch was act
- US Soccer Federation chief legal officer Lydia Wahlke quits
- Xfinity Series' return again delayed by rain at Darlington
- Senate panel advances Trump pick to head VOA, other outlets
- Virus cases spike in California county on Mexican border
- Forecasters predict busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season
- Cuomo: Summer school in New York state will be online
- Brady's Super Bowl journeys to be part of 2021 ESPN series
- NFL looks at adding "booth umpire" and tech advisor for refs
- 2 accused of false Alzheimer's diagnoses charged with fraud
- Hundreds killed in new violence in South Sudan, ICRC says
- Guatemala president fumes over infected deportees from US
- Turkey sees drop in daily coronavirus infections
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Burundi candidate says 200 supporters arrested during vote
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Judge grants sanctions against DOJ over citizenship question
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's false 'Choice' on vets' health care
- Cuba’s top diplomat for US relations says ties at new low
- Game on? Little League offers 'best practices' for return
- DA: 91 more drug cases tied to ex-Texas cop to be dismissed
- Homebuilders climb even as housing outlook remains cloudy
- First piece of disputed Keystone XL pipeline finished
- AP-NORC poll: Trump approval remains steady during pandemic
- Alabama and Arizona schedule football series
- Former Florida State lineman accused of striking girlfriend
- AP-NORC poll: State and U.S. government virus approval dips
- Police chief denies racial profiling in controversial video
- US seeking industry cooperation on future medical supplies
- Trump counting on Supreme Court to block probes, lawsuits
- Lace them up: Boxing set for June 9 return in Las Vegas
- Soccer club Toulouse in takeover talks with US firm RedBird
- NFL player sues United over incident with another passenger
- Fed's Powell says economic forecasts filled with uncertainty
- Alaska will send oil-wealth checks early because of virus
- Report: European Tour hopes to resume in UK 'bubble'
- Louisiana officer fired for Facebook coronavirus comments
- Trump slams mail-in balloting promoted by his own campaign
- Rays pitching prospect Honeywell has elbow procedure
- Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek among Daytime Emmy nominees
- Fitzpatrick awaits battle with Tua for Dolphins' QB job
- Cubs institute pay cuts, Pirates announce furloughs
- Busch and Elliott incident could spark new NASCAR rivalry
- Falcons CB Oliver ready for leadership role in secondary
- 1,700 Florida coronavirus tests damaged on way to lab
- Missing mom defendant: I don't know what happened to her
- Coronavirus data used in decision to reopen Georgia flawed
- BJ's, AstraZeneca rise; Hormel Foods, Medtronic fall
- Pentagon drops waiver requirement for some COVID recruits
- Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols
- Grant Williams' living arrangements help him work on skills
- FBI says investigators have determined shooting at Texas naval base is “terrorism-related”
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Tech giants are embracing remote work. Others may follow
- Feds say man lied to his employer about having COVID-19
- Puerto Rico to reopen businesses, beaches with new rules
- China focused on jobs as national legislature meets
- Salvadoran leader to file complaint against congress, courts
- Louisville chief, under fire in black woman's death, retires
- Luminaries Lost: A look at some of the artists lost to virus
- US begins crackdown on unvetted virus blood tests
- In reversal, White House tells CDC to post church guidance
- Nation's capital aims to start reopening May 29
- Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested man who filmed the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery on felony murder charge
- Hungary halts state funds for key Orban rivals
- Viktor Orban expands Hungary's anti-LGBTQ+ measures
- China lawmakers to vote on new security law for Hong Kong
- Man who filmed Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying
- Feds: Man lied to try to get $20M in federal coronavirus aid
- Age-defying Gore still running, excited to help Jets win
- Man charged in son's death after police chase, crash
- Universal Orlando seeks to reopen theme parks in early June
- First families pay tribute to longtime White House butler
- Texas Supreme Court justice tests positive for coronavirus
- Police: Man stabs father to death during Zoom video call
- Coroner: Smoke inhalation killed 34 in California boat fire
- Rams' Aaron Donald: Football without fans 'wouldn't be fun'
- Analysis: The NBA seems on the cusp of a comeback plan
- Flood raises fears of pollution at Michigan toxic waste site
- Clemson WR Ross to have shoulder surgery
- Clemson WR Ross to have shoulder surgery
- Odenigbo's opportunity: Vikings pass rusher now in key role
- AP Week in Pictures, Asia
- GM says it is reopening two if its Mexican plants Friday
- Biden campaign limits press access during virtual fundraiser
- Asia Today: Some schools closed again, China opens Congress
- Key points about China's legislative session
- China promises higher spending to reverse surging job losses, sets no economic growth target to focus on virus fight
- China promises stimulus spending, sets no growth target
- China will boost defense spending by just 6.6% in 2020, the lowest rate in years as it battles an economic crisis
- Muslims in Taiwan to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home
- Japan’s Tsutaya Bookstore opens in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
- 3 Reds break ranks, terminate Rugby Australia contracts
- China to boost defense spending by lowest rate in years
- 'Disastrous' rain hammering southern, central Taiwan
- USOPC eliminates 51 in response to COVID-related shortfall
- New Zealand party replaces leader to face Ardern in election
- Japan official denounces China for 'ravaging' Taiwan
- US Senate passes bill that could delist Chinese firms
- Beijing's Taiwan policy has failed: US think tank
- AP source: NHL Players' Association's executive board voting on 24-team playoff proposal as return to play format
- AP source: NHLPA board voting on playoff format to return
- Rights group: Egypt arrested 10 reporters since virus hit
- Texas court holds first US jury trial via videoconferencing
- Bank of Japan helps fund small businesses fighting pandemic
- 14 Taipei KTV hostess clubs open, IDs to go into city data cloud
- Today in History
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- China moves to impose security laws on Hong Kong
- GOP weighs jobless aid cuts to urge Americans back to work
- Taiwan university develops 15-minute coronavirus test
- Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him
- Grand jury charges man with threatening to spread virus
- China says boy picked by Dalai Lama now a college graduate
- Trudeau: China doesn't understand Canadian judicial system
- AP count: Over 4,300 virus patients sent to NY nursing homes
- Recovery begins after storm ravages India, Bangladesh coast
- Will virus keep Florida spectators from astronaut launch?
- Aussies growing more optimistic about hosting India in 2020
- China proposes controversial Hong Kong security law
- Lives Lost: At veterans' home, towering legacies of the dead
- India's central bank cuts lending rate to 4% to aid economy
- UN chief renews call for global cease-fire to tackle virus
- Hall of Famers reach out to youth with messages of strength
- Khashoggi's sons forgive Saudi killers, sparing 5 execution
- China focus on jobs, fighting virus as layoffs sweep globe
- Virus fallout dampens spirits as Muslims mark major holiday
- Google searches for 'immigration,' 'Taiwan' spike in HK over Chinese law
- Foreign minister says arms sales symbolize US commitment to Taiwan
- UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000
- Taiwan tycoon a suspect in negligent homicide case involving KTV fire that killed 6
- Tokyo Olympics followed up by 3 mega-events -- all in China
- San Francisco sanctions once-shunned homeless encampments
- Hong Kong opposition slams China national security law move
- The Latest: India reports largest single-day virus spike
- In virus chaos, some find solace, purpose in helping others
- Taiwanese infected overseas must report to CECC before return
- Despite global truce appeal, 661,000 people newly displaced
- Concerns about virus in Tanzania grow amid lack of data
- Photo of the Day: Chinese Health Organization
- UK plans to cut reliance on China for strategic goods
- AP PHOTOS: South Africa faces division again, from virus
- Taiwan goes 40 days without local coronavirus case
- AP Interview: Liverpool chair Werner on virus delaying title
- Sudan police say at least 43 killed in head-on vehicle crash
- Taiwan's coronavirus response can propel nation forward
- Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears
- China congress precautions now include virus tests for media
- Soccer gets comedy series treatment with help from Liverpool
- Finland aims to restart soccer and relive Euro 2020 euphoria
- Taiwanese woman calls for further investigation into sister's death in Australia
- 4-time Grand Slam singles champion Ashley Cooper dies at 83
- Taiwan’s outlying Kinmen islands to reopen popular artillery base
- Iran leader says Israel a 'cancerous tumor' to be destroyed
- Taiwan's Presidential Office denies reports of lost laptop
- US senators threaten to sanction China if new HK security law passed
- Biden accuser's life marred by abuse and financial hardship
- Taiwan Reading Festival wins American Library Association award
- Biden accuser's life marred by abuse and financial hardship
- Taiwan expresses concern at Beijing's planned HK national security laws
- Taiwan in the post-coronavirus global order
- Ethiopia, Egypt. Sudan will resume talks on disputed dam
- Taiwan's TSMC not afraid of Samsung’s 5-nanometer efforts
- Muti to conduct classical music's return to Italian stage
- Palestinians say they were not informed of UAE-Israel flight
- Coronavirus: China drops GDP goal, boosts spending
- Hong Kong opposition and activists slam China's planned security law
- HEINEKEN Taiwan launches non-alcoholic brew 0.0
- Taiwanese whizzing by on mobility scooters could soon face fines
- Magnitude-6.1 earthquake hits in ocean west of Mexico
- A top Rwanda genocide suspect died years ago, DNA test shows
- Myanmar prepares response to Int'l Court order on Rohingya
- Suspected IS member arrested after being deported to Germany
- Pakistan civil aviation official says passenger plane belonging to state-run airline crashes near Karachi in the south
- India struggles with twin challenges of cyclone and pandemic
- Official: Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi
- NATO envoys weigh US pullout from military overflight pact
- Loughlin, Giannulli to plead guilty to college bribes scheme
- Arrivals to UK face 14-day quarantine under government plan
- 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
- Virus surge in Indonesia raises questions about battle plan
- Recording Academy records John Prine song for charity
- Mayor of Karachi at scene of Pakistani plane crash says none of the 107 passengers, crew survived
- Man who filmed Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- AP-NORC poll: Many in US won't return to gym or dining out
- Star college football recruit charged with attempted murder
- Syria bars Assad's cousin from travel amid financial dispute
- Swiss ski resort plans to create longest World Cup downhill
- IMF to give Ukraine $5 billion to cope with virus fallout
- Pakistan civil aviation officials say at least 2 survived plane crash near Karachi
- Former Taiwanese student leader proposes international group to support Hong Kong
- Dennis Rodman warns about Kim Jong Un’s sister
- India, Bangladesh begin Cyclone Amphan cleanup
- China's proposed security law: A death sentence for Hong Kong?
- Coronavirus: Vietnam upbeat about economic recovery
- Bosnia to probe alleged police brutality in migrant camp
- 'Godfather of Grass' seeks prison release over virus concern
- VIRUS DIARY: Facing the coronavirus, still haunted by Ebola
- Car wash worker returns stimulus check discovered in trash
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Weekly dinners brighten locked-down Last Supper convent
- Pakistan's aviation authority says there were 98 on board passenger plane that crashed, 91 passengers and 7 crew members
- Reports: Chechen leader in hospital with suspected COVID-19
- In Mexico City, experts find bones of dozens of mammoths
- As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared
- US wants WHO review of COVID-19 response to start 'now'
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Pompeo: China measure a 'death knell' for Hong Kong autonomy
- Africa virus cases surpass 100,000; lockdowns slowed growth
- Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia stabilized
- Egyptian acclaimed sculptor Adam Henein dies at 91
- Global tourism upended; worst-case earnings scenario dodged
- Former Inter Milan coach Luigi Simoni dies at 81
- The Latest: Djokovic sets up series of tennis events
- Presidents of Poland, Israel honor 101-year-old WWII heroine
- Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, ‘you ain’t black’
- Former Germany, Hamburg great Uwe Seeler breaks hip in fall
- Packers' Montravius Adams faces marijuana, driving charges
- Big art, small package: Tiny plays offered to stage at home
- The flipside of 'Hoosiers' - No 'miracle' for Muncie Central
- UK regulators investigating misleading online reviews
- Jerry Sloan, Jazz great and Hall of Fame coach, dies at 78
- Pandemic halts vaccination for nearly 80 million children
- Turkey jails politician over videos of song from mosques
- Cornavirus pandemic claims another victim: Robocalls
- In prison, producer finds new voice for inmates, and himself
- Amid cleanup, flooding in Michigan prompts more evacuations
- When should NYC reopen? Governor says it is his call.
- NASA's newest test pilots are veteran astronauts, friends
- Big study casts more doubt on malaria drugs for coronavirus
- Guinean singer Mory Kante, 'baobab of culture,' dies at 70
- Chicago Latinos see higher rates of COVID-19 infections
- Man United sues management simulation game over use of name
- SiriusXM keeping sports fans entertained during hiatus
- Flights to Cyprus to resume from select countries next month
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Lawyer for Biden accuser Tara Reade drops her as a client
- Group: Texas naval base shooter voices support for clerics
- Venezuelan high court orders DirecTV property seized
- UK court orders gunrunner to pay over $4.1M to UAE emirate
- Soccer players in Latin America looking for help amid virus
- Disinfected dice: Las Vegas casinos getting ready to roll
- Osaka tops Serena on Forbes' list of sports annual earnings
- Missing mother's family haunted by 'inhumanity' of death
- Trump turns Memorial Day event into quasi campaign rally
- NHL awaits players' vote before discussing what comes next
- Perry's studio moves toward reopening while industry waits
- Trump says he considers houses of worship 'essential,' calls on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend
- Reporters Alcindor, Collins, Jiang get under Trump's skin
- Tennessee rep: Loud protests near chamber may warrant arrest
- US sanctions top Nicaraguan officials over rights abuses
- Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend
- US regulators approve new type of contraceptive gel
- Mexico cancels incomplete soccer season over virus concerns
- Pence visits Georgia cafe that reopened despite virus
- FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation
- Thousands on bicycles protest against government in Slovenia
- Most-attended outdoor play to open in Arkansas amid pandemic
- Best seats at the track: Race viewing from comfort of condo
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Police: Remains IDed in Long Island serial killer case
- Prosecutor to drop charge against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend
- SEC to allow football workouts on campus beginning June 8
- Biden: 'I should not have been so cavalier' in comments about African Americans who back Trump
- 2 more Watford players self-isolate after families infected
- UN-supported Libya gov't takes back Tripoli area from rivals
- Court: Officials wrong to reject pardon, order deportation
- College baseball into July? Coaches say it would save money
- IBM cuts jobs around U.S. as new CEO looks for revival
- Splunk, Coty rise; Ross Stores, Hertz fall
- Girl, 11, says cookie offer insult after racist encounter
- With no fans, Hertha beats Union 4-0 in subdued Berlin derby
- Bald truth: Cincinnati MLS team tweets wrong photo of coach
- Naval Academy holds its first-ever virtual graduation event
- Video of Cabinet meeting puts Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire
- IndyCar drivers cope with strange Memorial Day weekend
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Jets, QB Joe Flacco agree to terms on 1-year deal
- DA: Son confesses to fatally stabbing dad during Zoom call
- Court rejects appeal from man convicted in dying blink case
- Police: Actor wounded woman, fatally shot himself
- NASCAR grabs much-needed momentum in return to live racing
- Federal prison system to begin moving nearly 7K inmates
- Delaware man charged with sexually abusing horses
- Universal Orlando to begin phased reopening June 5
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Mexico finds a kilo of meth hidden in wheel of cheese
- F Brendan Bailey leaving Marquette to pursue pro career
- Ex-Hoya, ex-Knick, current Georgetown coach Ewing has COVID
- ER doctor charged with child porn, hiding camera in bathroom
- Judge approves sale of Venezuela's prized US-refineries
- Mitsubishi Aircraft closing overseas locations, cutting jobs
- US sanctions Chinese entities over human rights violations
- Inmate brawl kills 7 prisoners at jail in western Mexico
- Torrential rains to ease Saturday across Taiwan, but threat remains
- Pakistan jet with 98 aboard crashes in crowded neighborhood
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Judge demands ICE better explain why it won't release kids
- Reruns of religious dramas comfort Indians in dire times
- Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy protection, pushed by debt and coronavirus pandemic
- Debt and coronavirus push Hertz into bankruptcy protection
- QB Caylin Newton, Cam's brother, transferrring to Auburn
- Trump talks tough on WHO but now is time for action
- Asia Today: 23 new cases in South Korea, zero in China
- Today in History
- Taiwan experts say no worldwide travel until summer 2021
- UK, Canada, and Australia 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong
- Trump declares churches 'essential,' calls on them to reopen
- Biden says he was too 'cavalier' about black voters' choices
- Trump's disconnect with DC widens during viral pandemic
- Author Murakami DJs 'Stay Home' radio show to lift spirits
- Taiwan coronavirus cases remain at 441
- Turbulence, warnings before Pakistan plane crash killed 97
- Virus cases drop to zero in China but surge in Latin America
- Israel's Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, is going on trial
- Britain divided over reopening schools as virus rules ease
- Lifelong Coca-Cola 600 fans struggling with missing big race
- After weeks of COVID-19 cases, Russian doctor craves quiet
- HBCUs work to return to sports amid new coronavirus
- Top UN official warns malicious emails on rise in pandemic
- Virus spread feared where water is scarce around the world
- MOE mulls coronavirus subsidies for Taiwan college students
- Balcony church gains popularity in Kenya amid pandemic
- Taiwan health minister promotes domestic travel with beach visit
- The Latest: 7 may have been infected at Germany restaurant
- AP Exchange: Virus makes Nevadans trip to Peru a wild ride
- Taiwan National Symphony Orchestra to play to live audience
- Taiwan offers coronavirus tests to citizens traveling or studying overseas
- Hong Kong media tycoon will fight new security law 'to the end'
- Mudslide fears prompt evacuations in S. Taiwan following heavy rain
- Boris Johnson's top aide accused of flouting lockdown rules
- Survivor of Pakistan plane crash recounts horror
- Boris Johnson's top aide under fire for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules
- Strategic hot spot Greenland sparks global tug-of-war
- Travel from Taiwan to Vietnam remains difficult under current restrictions: CECC
- Demonstrators stage sit-in against proposed ban on gatherings in Taipei Main Station lobby
- First commercial space taxi a pit stop on Musk's Mars quest
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- What a weekend: Cuomo lifts ban on groups; NYC beaches open
- Egypt says raids on hideouts in Sinai kill 21 militants
- Spain’s far-right holds car protest against virus lockdown
- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says soccer league in Spain will resume on June 8
- For trade students, online classes can't replicate hands-on
- Alabama coronavirus outlook worsening amid state reopening
- Iran warns US not to interfere with Venezuela oil shipment
- Moscow police detain man who threatened to blow up bank
- Taiwanese business group donates food in remote area of Philippines
- Spanish soccer league to resume in June
- Time running out on the last US-Russia nuclear arms treaty
- Protests in Kolkata over Cyclone Amphan recovery delay
- Bosnia postpones local elections due to lack of funding
- The Latest: Spanish soccer league can resume in June
- In Mexican border cities, many fear virus is coming from US
- #143Day: Fred Rogers and a day of kindness in Pennsylvania
- Global Forecast-Asia
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump trashing virus science he doesn't like
- Mario Götze to leave Borussia Dortmund at end of season
- 'Strong' after shooting, El Paso now vulnerable to virus
- Gaza reports 1st virus-related death amid fears of outbreak
- Virus, economy, Trump and cash hamper GOP's bid for House
- 17 detained in protest outside Ukraine opposition party HQ
- Sudan to establish police force to protect health workers
- Rural areas, tribal lands hit hardest by census interruption
- Omar describes life as a fearless fighter in new memoir
- No fans, but Dortmund keeps Bundesliga title challenge alive
- Indy 500 winners pick their favorite 'Spectacle' of all time
- Indy 500 winners pick the greatest drivers, race and more
- Trump to attend Wednesday's NASA astronaut launch in Florida
- 'Frugal four' nations counter Franco-German EU initiative
- Erdogan, Trump reiterate solidarity against COVID-19
- As Native Americans fight virus, basketball takes a timeout
- Thousands of replica fans take over Bundesliga stadium
- Chief justice says pandemic teaches humility, compassion
- New-look Santa Anita cashes winning ticket as racing returns
- NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season
- Polish opposition sees double standards in distancing rules
- Nationals players decide to wait for in-person ring ceremony
- Man, 20, arrested in nursing home assault captured on video
- Player celebrates with hug for driver he says saved his life
- Large hail, possible tornado, damage North Texas region
- Saints adding ex-Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo
- Police: Miami mom faked son's abduction, faces murder charge
- Out of the Woods: Tiger emerges for TV match with Lefty, QBs
- "Achieved my dream": Olympic ski champion Anna Veith retires
- NASCAR all alone on motorsports biggest day of racing
- Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic
- Libya's Hifter: Tripoli campaign to continue despite losses
- Soccer commentator forced to call German games from London
- 2nd lawsuit filed against operator of failed Michigan dams
- Ousted Florida virus data curator had history of violations
- Taliban, Ghani declare three-day cease fire for Eid holiday
- Body of Ukraine lawmaker found in office, had gunshot wound
- List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic
- List 2/3 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- List 3/3 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- Canada's NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders
- Poland shortlists judges for controversial top court post
- EU agency wants 'IS' returnees charged with war crimes
- Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus
- Sessions, running for Senate, rejects Trump's criticism
- Iranian ships approach Venezuela with no sign of US threat
- Asia Today: More Australians download virus tracing app
- Former PNG prime minister arrested over corruption charges
- Ex-congressman Allen West of Florida injured in Texas crash
- NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season
- Soaring infections dampen Eid festivities in Indonesia
- Taiwan's president sends holiday greetings as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr
- Economic woes taking toll on Chinese football clubs
- Japanese pro-wrestler in popular reality show dies at 22
- Today in History
- North Korea's Kim calls for stronger nuclear deterrent: report
- Taliban announce three-day Eid ceasefire
- Eddie Sutton, Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 84
- NKorea's Kim holds meeting to discuss bolstering nuke forces
- Wuhan lab head calls virus leak claims 'pure fabrication'
- Last British governor says Hong Kong 'betrayed' by China
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas in popular shopping district as hundreds protest China's proposed national security law
- Hong Kong mobilizing again to counter CCP encroachment
- Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters
- The Latest: South Korea has 25 new cases in small outbreaks
- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday
- In fight against virus, South Africa expects a long wait
- Israeli prime minister's corruption trial set to open
- Jerusalem's Holy Sepulcher reopens after coronavirus closure
- Migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia leave 1 dead, over 80 rescued
- Facebook issues warning to Taiwan users over potential cyberattacks
- Taiwan LGBT group raising money to fight homophobia
- More rainfall forecast for Taiwan this week
- Muslims celebrate major holiday amid curfews, virus fears
- Desperate Indian girl bikes 745 miles home with disabled dad
- Moroccans trapped in Spain for 2 months head home at last
- Taiwan saw spike in Hongkongers seeking residency in 2019
- Italy: Camorra mafia clan attempts comeback amid coronavirus
- Hong Kong: Tear gas fired as thousands protest against new security law
- Alligator rumored to have been Hitler's dies in Moscow
- The Latest: Bournemouth player among positives in EPL tests
- Taiwan fuel prices to hike again on Monday
- Western Australia state hit by 'once-in-a-decade' storm
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at courthouse for start of corruption trial
- Netanyahu denounces trial as "attempt to depose a strong right-wing leader"
- SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Calls grow for UK leader's aide to quit over lockdown trip
- Trump's pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing blue mask, enters court for start of corruption trial.
- A prison system tops in virus deaths starts reopening anyway
- Trump's pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021
- U.S. Muslims try to balance Eid rituals with virus concerns
- Coronavirus: German doctors warn of second wave ahead of holiday season
- Nature and history collide on scenic central Taiwan bikeway
- White House goal on testing nursing homes unmet
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Public youth sports concerned about lasting COVID-19 effect
- Taiwan's NIA beefs up screenings on entries by Chinese associated with CPC
- Virus crisis a challenge for youth fitness nonprofits
- Augsburg coach finally makes debut after waiting 75 days
- Youth sports coalition seeks federal aid due to COVID-19
- Torrential rain causes millions in agricultural losses in Taiwan
- Desperate Indian girl bikes 745 miles home with disabled dad
- Forced to adapt, businesses rethink how they make money
- States' reporting of virus testing data leads to confusion
- Illinois child welfare employee investigated after boy dies
- Seniors get diplomas on racetracks, chairlifts amid virus
- 1,000 protest Belarusian president seeking another term
- Pandemic a boon for the bicycle as thousands snap them up
- Man, 20, charged in nursing home assault recorded on video
- Thousands wait to take US citizenship oath amid virus delays
- German governor's plan to end blanket virus rules criticized
- National parks hope visitors comply with virus measures
- Mexican border city tightens checks on US visitors
- Minivan crashes into Florida liquor store, injuring 3 people
- Insider Q&A: Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky
- Yemeni gravediggers overwhelmed amid spike in virus deaths
- Turkey confirms 32 deaths, 1,141 new COVID-19 cases
- Europeans soak up the sun but virus travel rules a mishmash
- Sheriff: Deputy shot armed man who disrupted church service
- 2 dead, 10 injured in multiple St. Louis shootings
- Tennis, anyone? Not on this sunny Sunday at the French Open
- WNBA teams set to make tough decisions on roster cuts
- Inmates kill 6 others at women's prison in Honduras
- Slowly, surely, US houses of worship emerge from lockdown
- White House bans entry of non-US citizens traveling from Brazil, a hotspot for coronavirus
- Busch on the pole for NASCAR's longest race of the season
- White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil
- Boris Johnson rejects calls to fire top aide for breaking lockdown
- China's Hong Kong security law could risk US sanctions
- Spanish league wants to resume with Seville derby on June 11
- After watching son graduate, Kentucky couple killed in wreck
- New Zealand leader carries on with TV interview during quake
- Police in 3 states seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings
- Postponed Indy 500 puts short-track drivers in spotlight
- No fans, no problem: Some Coca-Cola 600 fans turn out anyway
- Trooper dies of injuries suffered in on-duty death
- Judge rules against Florida on felons paying fines to vote
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan Monday morning
- Woods, Brady win a TV charity match as good as real thing
- CEO buys struggling New Zealand media company for $1
- Afghanistan to release 2,000 Taliban prisoners as 'goodwill gesture'
- Asia Today: More Australians in class, Tokyo measure to ease
- Taiwan’s coronavirus task force pledges aid to Sicily at request of Italian priest
- Taiwan president may end HK's special status if Chinese law passed
- Taiwan rejects Beijing's reiteration of 'one China' principle
- Virus strands Norway racer in Alaska after Iditarod win
- UK reportedly to phase out Huawei from 5G network
- China denies using virus to grow presence in South China Sea
- Philippines to take part in 2 Taiwanese clinical trails for coronavirus vaccine
- Asian shares climb, Tokyo gains on hopes for reopening
- Today in History
- Taiwan mulls ‘spend NT$1,000, get NT$3,000’ stimulus measure
- Biden aims to move left without abandoning centrist roots
- 1st deadlines for laid-off workers to get health insurance
- US adds 33 Chinese entities to export blacklists
- Trump doubles up with Maryland, Virginia Memorial Day events
- AP FACT CHECK: Faulty Trump claims on virus drug, vote fraud
- Indonesian choreographers provide digital stage for dancers
- This Week: New home sales, US GDP, consumer spending
- Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
- Hongkongers top real estate buyers in Taiwan amid Beijing crackdown
- Richmond, Collingwood to kick off Aussie rules relaunch
- Severe storm lashes vast expanse of west Australian coast
- The Latest: Greece makes a bit to save its tourism season.
- Now 47, Colón still hoping to pitch again in major leagues
- Healthy George Karl starts podcast, may someday coach again
- Taiwan marks 43 days without local coronavirus case
- Chinese tech giant criticizes US for 'politicizing business'
- What Would Have Been: Zack against Mets and Motor City golf
- Isolating away from family a 'hot topic' as NHL plots return
- Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March, April announced
- Weekend Sports in Brief
- Muslims in India, Bangladesh celebrate Eid subdued by virus
- Taiwan political parties concerned over Beijing's proposed security law for Hong Kong
- Coronavirus: Experts warn of bioterrorism after pandemic
- Greece reopens island ferries, cafes in tourism restart
- Asian shares climb, Tokyo gains on hopes for reopening
- Virus stalls work to keep alive a rare rhino subspecies
- Taiwan may lift ban on mask exports as early as this week
- The Latest: Cortina seeks to postpone ski worlds to 2022
- German economy shrinks by 2.2% in Q1 over virus downturn
- EU's top diplomat urges 'more robust strategy' toward China
- Chinese, Indian troops engage in border conflicts
- Japanese baseball season to start on June 19 without fans
- Taiwan email leaks suggest need for increased cybersecurity
- Japan ends coronavirus state of emergency as it lifts restrictions in last areas including Tokyo
- China may lose control of three strategically important ports amid coronavirus fallout
- Japan lifts coronavirus emergency in all remaining areas
- 2020 Watch: Differing views on remaking post-virus economy
- Germany divided over plans to nix rules despite outbreaks
- Petition calls for investigation into Twitter censorship after hiring of Li Fei-Fei
- Taipei Film Festival to kick off in June as coronavirus threat eases
- Cortina requesting to postpone ski worlds from 2021 to 2022
- Kruis moving to Japan, likely putting England career on hold
- Hong Kong: Taiwan offers help amid anti-China protests
- Taiwan foreign minister featured in British magazine's June issue
- UK's Johnson struggles to shift attention from aide's trip
- Car convoys, small ceremonies to mark Memorial Day in NYC
- Poland's president appoints new head of embattled top court
- Taiwan's Green Island to boost drinking water accessibility to reduce plastic waste
- UN: Libya coast guard intercepts, detains about 400 migrants
- Brussels Airlines to resume flights on downsized summer sked
- Foreigners join 'Stuck in Taiwan - Best Place to Be' for help
- German court ruling clears the way to settle VW diesel cases
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Spanish clubs now allowed to train with groups of 14 players
- Reports: Russian mediation reopens major highway in NE Syria
- Basketball's EuroLeague cancels season because of virus
- Fed judge rules Florida can't stop poor felons from voting
- Onus on Dortmund to beat Bayern in quietest ever 'Klassiker'
- Ibrahimović injures calf while training with AC Milan
- French nursing homes employees protest pay, conditions
- Coronavirus: Indian states abandon labor protection to revive economy
- Coronavirus: Babies born to surrogates stranded in Ukraine clinic
- Spain to reopen to foreign tourists from July
- Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan’s production sector breaks 10,000
- Lock your cars! Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic
- HK privileges in crosshairs if China passes security law: US national security advisor
- Trump demands immediate answer from governor on RNC capacity
- Global Forecast-Asia
- AP PHOTOS: The clay and the scenes from French Opens past
- Liz Weston: Find free, solid money advice in uncertain times
- States give few details on billions spent on virus supplies
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- English Standings
- Americans finding ways to stay active while keeping distance
- NWSL Glance
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- US communities face tough choices on opening public pools
- Atlético Madrid forward João Félix has minor knee sprain
- Lufthansa: Government fund approves 9 billion euros in aid
- Women's Super League in England canceled because of virus
- Venezuela celebrates docking of tanker with Iran gasoline
- Lyon boss asks PM to reconsider early end of French season
- Running on empty? Charity events wary in time of COVID
- Charitable runs, walks learn to adapt to crowd limits
- Eid festivities raise coronavirus surge fears in South Asia
- Japan looks for love online amid coronavirus crisis
- NHL plans move to small-group training as Phase 2 of return
- Ex-strongman Bouterse seeks another term in Suriname
