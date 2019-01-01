英文新聞列表 English News List
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Britain's cycling team to lose top sponsor after Tokyo Games
- TSMC to recruit over 4,000 new staff for high-end process development
- ‘Are you still alive?’ Virus fears grip South Korean city
- Drugmaker readies possible coronavirus vaccine for testing
- Thomson Reuters names Hasker as CEO, Eastwood as CFO
- US home prices rise 2.9% in December on low rates, inventory
- California congressman's vacated seat unleashes GOP slugfest
- Home Depot's same-store sales surge in final quarter of 2019
- Switzerland signs coach Petkovic through 2022 World Cup
- Wales loses injured Adams for rest of Six Nations
- Swimming authorities worked to protect Sun Yang from ban
- Study finds drop in life expectancy for poor English women
- Weinstein case could influence other sex crime prosecutions
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- Saudi king names ousted oil minister to lead investment draw
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Lawyer: Man unfit for trial in slaying linked to dating app
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- British Open returns to Troon as Trump-owned Turnberry waits
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Real Madrid's Zidane unsure if Hazard needs surgery again
- Spain tries to appease protesting farmers over unfair prices
- Influential music educator Johnny M. Long dead at 94
- FIFA bans former council member from Uruguay for 1 year
- Bloomberg’s influence stretches far and wide
- Lions cut DT 'Snacks' Harrison after 1-year, $11M extension
- Pompeo blasts China, Iran for response to virus outbreak
- US first lady meditates, relaxes in Indian 'happiness' class
- The Latest: Trump hails India trip as 'learning experience'
- India protesters disappointed by Trump's support for Modi
- Scotland set to make all period products free
- UK politicians 'turned a blind eye' to child sexual abuse for decades
- Coronavirus exposes the divide between China's rich and poor
- Ohio State doc's accusers: End mediation, proceed with suits
- US consumer confidence rises slightly to 130.7 in February
- Kosovo: 2nd former fighter refuses war crimes court summons
- A look at the week ahead in golf around the world
- Do guns and drinks mix at home? Court hearing man's case
- Trump defends Modi, refuses to weigh in on citizenship law
- Officials say US airstrike kills telecom worker in Somalia
- Strong fourth quarter for Macy's heading to transition year
- 6N: France prop Poirot recalled for Scotland match
- Unknown no more, Mitchell eyes defending Honda Classic win
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- 6N: Injured Ireland prop Healy to miss last 2 rounds
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- List of sports events affected by the new virus from China
- Yankees outfielder granted restraining order against fan
- Millennial Money: 3 financial moves that deserve more credit
- Leaders: 2020 forecast is rosy for border trade with Mexico
- French Total to drill exploratory well off Lebanese coast
- Dior invokes #MeToo in feminist-inspired fashion show
- Braves' Freeman sidelined by right elbow irritation
- IOC member casts doubt on postponing or moving Tokyo Games
- Italian officials say the number of virus cases in the country has grown to 322, with 10 deaths
- 2021 World Baseball Classic semifinals, final in Miami
- Puerto Rico governor believes fatal shooting is hate crime
- JPMorgan to stop lending to coal companies, arctic drillers
- Lawyer complains of prison treatment of WikiLeaks' Assange
- Business and economic reports scheduled for Wednesday
- Suspect killed during shootout with Alabama police officers
- Button urges Hamilton to extend Mercedes contract
- Violence in Indian capital casts shadow over Trump's visit
- EU approves tough negotiating mandate for UK trade talks
- American Airlines, Qatar will split revenue on some flights
- Supreme Court rules for Italian dad in custody case
- ATP World Tour Santiago Results
- Italy may lift ban on sporting events by Monday
- Hall of Fame to hold 2 inductions, in August and September
- Spanish top court backs rapper in freedom of speech case
- Syrian troops press ahead with campaign as strikes kill 16
- Iran says official who played down virus fears is infected
- Mubarak, Egypt's autocrat ousted in uprising, dies at 91
- US lobstermen may see relief from steep Chinese tariffs
- Remy Martin revs up his hair-raising game for Arizona State
- Drugmaker Mallinckrodt reaches $1.6B opioid settlement
- Creators of original Phanatic call redesign 'an affront'
- US official: Disaster recovery pace in Puerto Rico sped up
- Determining All-Decade team for 2010s no easy chore
- `Tool Box Killer' who preyed on teenagers dies in California
- Trump says without evidence Dems leak intel to hurt Sanders
- Slovakia's parliament rejects women's rights treaty
- Alonso returns to McLaren for another shot at Indy 500
- Netanyahu plans settlement in contentious West Bank area
- Astros' Verlander to debut Thursday vs. Scherzer, Nationals
- East Africa's huge locust outbreak now spreads to Congo
- Banks made $233.1 billion in profits in 2019, regulator says
- Guardiola not using European ban to motivate his players
- Cristie Kerr brings her views to TV at Honda Classic
- Ben Lerner, Zadie Smith on list for Rathbones Folio Prize
- Ohio State's Day gets 3-year contract extension, salary bump
- 'A world of hurt': 39 states to investigate Juul's marketing
- Martin heals from playoff injury, Braves boast deep bullpen
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Columnist suspended for calling Browns' Mayfield "midget"
- Sue Bird returning to Seattle Storm for 19th season
- Zimbabwe banned from hosting games because of poor stadiums
- New virus has infected over 80,000 people, killed 2,700
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Cyprus political parties unite against soccer match-fixing
- Slater to build world's largest man-made wave in the desert
- A Mississippi jury has convicted a man in the May 2017 shooting deaths of 8 people, including a deputy sheriff
- Trump says 2 justices should sit out cases, but they decide
- Study begins in US to test possible coronavirus treatment
- AP-NORC poll: Most Americans plan to participate in census
- Virginia Democrats poised to pass public bargaining measures
- Tagovailoa looking forward to going full speed in March
- Europe: Officials try to stem virus panic, keep borders open
- Lawsuit: Jail guard ignored inmate's pain before he died
- Stocks slump again, driving the S&P 500 down 3%, as fears grow that the virus outbreak will slow the global economy
- Samsung says it leaked data on handful of UK customers
- Officials: German man drove into Carnival crowd 'to kill'
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- New Seattle NHL team to subsidize public transit for fans
- Mississippi man convicted in shooting deaths of 8 people
- Ex-ICE agent sentenced for impersonating officer in Kansas
- Singer who drew fire at Mar-a-Lago competent to face trial
- Intuit, Moderna rise; Mastercard, Shake Shack fall
- Walker bundle of nerves after touring Hall of Fame
- Volatile 2019 behind him, Pirates' Kela embracing new role
- Prosecutors seek death for man accused of killing wife, kids
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Thousands join in North Macedonia opposition protest
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Brewers counting on Keston Hiura for offensive production
- Jury convicts ex-Microsoft worker in digital currency scheme
- Mexico data confirm 0.1% economic contraction in 2019
- Migrant detention center to open after conditions stir anger
- New rail blockades in Canada emerge as talks continue
- Barr meets with Senate GOP to push surveillance renewals
- Burrow shows Cincy some love, NFL teams drool over receivers
- From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking
- Liechtenstein prince loses court case over property seized by Czechs after World War II
- Syria: Russia rejects truce as violence mounts in Idlib
- Opinion: With Trump's visit, the world can't ignore India protests
- Opponents fault Trump proposal to cut environmental reviews
- Brazilian politicians avoid Carnival as they become targets
- BC-US--Index, US
- Arkansas man charged with trying to blow up car at Pentagon
- English woman wins annual pancake race with Kansas
- Simmonds relishes opportunity to help Sabres' playoff push
- Business Highlights
- Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college scam
- Scottish Standings
- Scottish Results
- Can Bernie be stopped? Some Democratic donors are trying
- 76ers' Simmons out at least 2 more weeks with back injury
- Avenatti lawyer to put Stormy Daniels' credibility on trial
- 'Time is everything': World braces for spread of new virus
- Champions League Results
- Champions League Standings
- 6 European nations report virus cases with Italy link
- Dems thwart Senate Republicans on 2 abortion-related bills
- Castonzo informs Colts he wants to continue playing
- Current, former executives at SC utility refuse to testify
- Sanders makes bold play to win primary on Warren’s home turf
- Boston lefty Brian Johnson knows about perseverance
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Indiana couple gets no prison time for caging teenage girl
- Inmate seeks end to solitary over refusal to cut dreadlocks
- Gnabry, Lewandowski combine in Bayern's 3-0 win at Chelsea
- Champions League Glance
- Rural Georgia hospital is reborn but without its costly ER
- Italy sees virus cases rise 45% in a day; deaths up to 11
- Column: A noisy West Coast swing not all about the golf
- Argentina's Londero and Delbonis advance at Chile Open
- Parise: 'Games were hard to play' while Wild talked trade
- 3 killed in small town in Puerto Rico; 1 suspect arrested
- Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down in surprise announcement
- New Orleans celebrates end of Mardi Gras touched by tragedy
- Barcelona draws 1-1 at Napoli in Champions League 1st leg
- More companies get into business of Black History Month
- 10-year-old is killed by school bus in Brooklyn, police say
- No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store
- NTSB: Tesla Autopilot, distracted driver caused fatal crash
- Kenin loses opening match again; Barty cruises in Doha
- Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest
- Indian nation destroys own buildings over leadership dispute
- Another Indian activist killed amid Costa Rica land disputes
- Lawyer: Officer didn't intentionally lie about teen slaying
- AP Explains: Malaysia political upheaval as leader resigns
- Ayres enjoys new fame after earning win as emergency goalie
- Vietnam dissident Buddhist monk Thich Quang Do dies at 91
- SC sheriff's deputy is fatally shot serving eviction notice
- Jeudy says he intended no offense with Star of David jewelry
- A week in pictures in Europe and Africa - Photo Gallery
- Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat
- Abe: Flex hours, work style among key steps to fight virus
- Greta Thunberg's grandfather, veteran Swedish actor Olof Thunberg dies
- No. 14 Northwestern women beat Ohio State 69-55
- South Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, mostly in and around Daegu, bringing total infections to 1,146
- Angels newcomer Rendon goes 2 for 2 in spring debut
- Dire warning in ship salvage lawsuit not repeated in court
- UN Security Council approves resolution on Yemen sanctions
- Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids wants $5 million bail reduced
- Yanks' Severino needs Tommy John surgery, will miss season.
- China reports another 406 cases of new virus and 52 deaths, all of them in hard-hit Hubei province
- Florida lawsuit questions Sanders' Democratic bona fides
- Detroit Mercy's appeal of postseason ban denied
- Next for Weinstein: Sentencing, appeal and another rape case
- Stone judge calls back jurors to address misconduct claims
- U.S. military says soldier based in South Korea tested positive for a new virus, the first U.S. service member infected
- Court closes courthouse door on slain Mexican teen's family
- Boston Red Sox quarantine 2 Taiwanese players over Wuhan coronavirus
- Alarie, Mitchell help No. 23 Princeton women beat Penn 80-44
- Williams, Pippen lead Kent State past Miami (Ohio) 74-61
- Ken Peters, AP sports writer who covered Olympics, dies
- Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke out with injured quadriceps
- Dick Bank, who called '64 Olympic track upset, dies at 90
- IOC member casts doubt on postponing or moving Tokyo Games
- Turner, Plowden carry Bowling Green over Akron 78-60
- Marshall scores 23, Xavier pulls away from DePaul 78-67
- Grady, Gudmunsson pace Davidson's 74-49 defeat of La Salle
- Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy
- El-Amin scores 21 to lift Ball State past W. Michigan 71-61
- Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage to proceed in central Taiwan despite public concern
- German's 3-pointer helps N. Illinois beat E. Michigan 73-71
- China sentences Swedish bookseller to 10 years in prison
- Austin Wiley, No. 15 Auburn hold off Ole Miss 67-58
- Roderick hot from long range, Ohio snaps Buffalo win streak
- Solomon Young scores 20 points, Iowa State beats TCU 65-59
- Honolulu marathon CEO says he was abused by Michigan doctor
- FBI raids Canadian fashion mogul following sex abuse claims
- Quickley scores 30 as No. 8 Kentucky downs Texas A&M 69-60
- WHO envoy says if he had Wuhan virus, he'd 'want to be treated in China'
- Stars scored 3 goals in 1st period, beat Hurricanes 4-1
- Placido Domingo apology prompts new accuser to step forward
- Sabonis scores 21 points to lead Pacers over Hornets, 119-80
- Krutwig carries Loyola of Chicago over Drake 64-60
- Yanks' Severino needs Tommy John surgery, out for year
- Nonprofit says it will open injection site in Philadelphia
- Hayes scores 2, Flyers top Sharks 4-2 for 4th straight win
- Clay, Fazekas combine for 42, Valpo tops Missouri St. 89-74
- China struggles to revive manufacturing amid virus outbreak
- Asian shares slide on fears virus will stunt global economy
- Toppin, No. 4 Dayton survive scare at George Mason
- Ovechkin scores 701st, shootout winner as Capitals beat Jets
- No. 7 Maryland thrashes Purdue 88-45 to remain atop Big Ten
- Behind Winston, No. 24 Michigan State tops No. 18 Iowa 78-70
- Many teams want to scrap video review for pass interference
- Jackson scores 37 to lead Toledo over Cent. Michigan 93-81
- Toffoli scores in overtime, Canucks beat Canadiens 4-3
- Schneider earns first win of season, Devils beat Detroit 4-1
- Jhye Richardson added to Australia ODI team for South Africa
- Taveres' two goals lift Maple Leafs to win over Tampa Bay
- Zibanejad scores in OT, Rangers beat rival Islanders 4-3
- Democrats band together to knock Sanders during debate clash
- Koivu scores twice as Wild beat shorthanded Blue Jackets 5-4
- Kuwait journalist praises Taiwan's democracy and diversity
- Monahan, Backlund score 2G each, Flames beat Bruins 5-2
- Igbanu lifts Tulsa over Tulane 62-57
- Childress, Demon Deacons stun No. 7 Duke 113-101 in 2OT
- No. 2 Baylor rebounds with 85-66 win over Kansas State
- Harris scores 23 to carry Nevada over Wyoming 73-68
- The Latest: Buttigieg sick, cancels several Florida events
- Ellis, Arvidsson score as Preds rally, beat Senators 3-2
- New Taipei cram school classmates of 31st Wuhan virus case being tested
- Sanford has 3-point game, St. Louis beats Chicago 6-5
- Schroder helps Thunder top Bulls 124-122
- Antetokounmpo leads Bucks by Raptors in East finals rematch
- Jolly scores 13 to lead SMU's sweep of Memphis 58-53
- Brooks, N. Carolina beat N.C. State, snap 7-game skid
- AP FACT CHECK: Dems implore fact checkers to back them up
- Bobrovsky stops 36 shots in Panthers' 2-1 win over Coyotes
- Perry double-double helps Mississippi St. top Alabama 80-73
- Two Laos soccer players banned for life over match-fixing
- Hong Kong plans handouts, tax cuts to counter economic woes
- While India seems to love Trump, the reality isn't so simple
- Alvarado has 19 points as Georgia Tech tops Clemson, 68-59
- Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones to co-host Jerusalem ceremony
- Doolittle's 19 points lead Oklahoma past No. 22 Texas Tech
- Grant scores career-best 29, Nuggets beat Pistons 115-98
- Queta, Merrill help Utah State beat San Jose State 96-54
- Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks E. Taiwan
- Foreign caregiver announced as Taiwan’s coronavirus case No. 32
- Trespassing pedestrian fatally struck by train in N. Taiwan
- Childress, Wake Forest stun No. 7 Duke in double overtime
- Tatum has 36, Celtics down Trail Blazers 118-106
- Taiwan president cancels May 20 inauguration events over coronavirus fears
- Player reps send new CBA to union members for approval
- Death toll rises in Delhi riots
- Malaysian king meets more lawmakers to end political vaccum
- Milano scores twice, helps Ducks stop Oilers 4-3 in OT
- LeBron's 40 bests Zion, sends Lakers past Pelicans 118-109
- How deadly is new coronavirus? It's still too early to tell
- Flynn, No. 5 San Diego State rally to beat Rams 66-60
- Indie Taiwanese game that sparked Chinese backlash given new home at Harvard
- As luge season winds down, USA's Emily Sweeney looking ahead
- Taiwan restricts hospital visits to limit exposure to coronavirus
- China issues nationwide ban on trade and consumption of wild animals
- Chinese woman describes Wuhan virus patients being burned alive
- South Korea reports 115 more cases of the new virus, raising its total to 1,261
- Putin: Russian opposition provoked summer police violence
- Venue of Taiwan Int’l Orchid Show safe to visit during coronavirus outbreak: Tainan mayor
- Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad says he will return as prime minister if he has majority support from lawmakers
- Steve Smith to captain Welsh team in The Hundred
- Japanese senior official bashes proposal of raising funds for China
- Indonesian woman diagnosed with Wuhan virus was working in Taiwan illegally
- State TV says 19 killed by new virus in Iran amid 139 confirmed cases; official urges limiting nonessential travel
- 2nd virus death in France, 1 new infection linked to Italy
- List of sports events affected by the new virus from China
- German court: assisted suicide restriction unconstitutional
- Inventec delivers new solutions based on the latest 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Select Solutions
- Many asylum seekers arrive in Europe legally, EU agency says
- Kinmen has worst air quality in Taiwan: IQAir
- 3 Irish soldiers injured in Mali roadside bomb attack
- Photo of the Day: Chinese sign reads 'Please spit out the window'
- Peugeot maker sees record profit, but virus clouds horizon
- Australian and Israeli leaders discuss extradition wrangle
- Manchester City files appeal against UEFA ban at CAS
- Analysis: Sanders learns what it's like to be a front-runner
- Arrivals from South Korea to stay in quarantine in Taiwan for 14 days
- Malaysia's Mahathir wants nonpartisan gov't if picked as PM
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Victims of New Delhi's deadly communal clashes fill hospital
- Biden looks beyond Super Tuesday with Illinois endorsements
- Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis
- Israeli foreign minister slams Sanders 'horrifying comment'
- Ex-Trump Mideast envoy joins Israeli venture capital firm
- Bus carrying wedding party crashes into India river; 24 dead
- 'The wall won' _ Kemp tries to revive career with Marlins
- Debate takeaways: Bernie bruised but not broken
- Taiwan’s local governments cancel school trips and religious parades amid coronavirus fears
- WTA Doha Results
- Asian soccer meetings postponed because of virus outbreak
- Panasonic scraps solar panels partnership with Tesla
- Greek islands shut down in strike as locals protest migrant camps
- EU reports significant increase in asylum applications
- Virus outbreak stalks markets as 2020 gains get wiped out
- Moody's downgrades auto sales forecast on virus fears
- Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker
- Police in Burundi say 22 'evil-doers' killed near capital
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova is retiring from tennis at age 32
- Right-wing politician Jansa set to become Slovenia's new PM
- Johnny Depp in UK court for hearing on tabloid libel lawsuit
- Call me Harry: Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech
- Officials: Utility blamed for gas explosions near Boston agrees to plead guilty to breaking pipeline safety laws
- Brazilian officials report first confirmed case of new coronavirus in Latin America
- Ethiopia skips latest US talks with Egypt over dam dispute
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- South Africa giving billions to struggling state-owned firms
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Thai student rallies protest dissolution of opposition party
- Laurie Anderson among new arts academy inductees
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Woman charged after mom's life support is briefly turned off
- Brian Dozier can earn up to $4M with San Diego Padres
- US, South Korea militaries face new enemy in viral outbreak
- US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
- New virus has infected 81,000 globally, caused 2,700 deaths
- World powers: 'serious concerns' about Iran's atom program
- Former Baltimore mayor awaits sentence in book deals case
- University to close campus in Italy amid virus concerns
- France dissolves group run by rapper for defending terrorism
- Federal court rules Trump administration can withhold grants to NYC, seven states over cooperation on immigration policy
- Duterte says Philippines can survive without America
- Europe, China and Russia urge preservation of Iran nuclear deal
- Could Iran become a new coronavirus epicenter?
- Franklin's deal with Penn State worth $38.2M over 6 years
- US to stop aid in Yemen's Houthi areas if rebels don't budge
- A look at the legal issues in Man City's appeal against UEFA
- Off-duty Florida deputy shoots man who broke into her house
- Biden claims momentum as Sanders marches past debate fray
- Kosovo soccer federation head sentenced to 9 months in jail
- Finnish minister: EU needs to establish own OS, web browser
- AP Interviews: Swimmers concerned Olympics will be canceled
- Arizona group helps migrants in Mexico get vaccinations
- Managing remote workers? It takes more than the latest apps
- Amy Klobuchar needs black voters, but some feel 'peripheral'
- 'Criminal Minds,' 'Fresh Off the Boat' end on ratings high
- Bayer board chairman steps down amid weedkiller legal battle
- Biden nabs Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary
- Centuries by Fernando, Mendis help Sri Lanka to 161-run win
- Retail group sees solid sales growth this year
- Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler's cruise ship death
- Sharapova's time in tennis: teen titles, career Slam, ban
- UK offers guarantee over evidence in Grenfell fire probe
- Kremlin group sets date for constitutional vote
- Lawyer says Assange shouldn't face 'political' extradition
- Kenzo designer debuts; Lanvin goes encyclopedic in Paris
- An increasingly isolated Iran tries to control virus crisis
- Business and economic reports scheduled for Thursday
- Maple Leafs' Muzzin out about 4 weeks with broken hand
- Canadiens' Mete out for season with broken foot
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Georgia's Smart move targets Alabama
- Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America
- Egypt holds full-honors military funeral for Mubarak
- Koepka: 'I'm going to play where the best players play'
- Ex-DEA agent, wife, to leave Puerto Rico, face trial in US
- Wrestler adds to abuse allegations against university doctor
- Ex-Kremlin aide says Ukraine will never reclaim rebel east
- Rossouw, Tanvir shine in Multan's PSL victory over Peshawar
- Death toll rises to 24 from Delhi riots during Trump trip
- Bayern striker Lewandowski ruled out 4 weeks with fracture
- SC utility execs under investigation asked few questions
- Woman accused of leaving her boyfriend in suitcase to die
- Sixers' Embiid fined for flipping off Hawk, cursing on air
- Pity Martinez off to brilliant start in Year 2 with Atlanta
- Europa League Glance
- DA: 69 convicted on possible false evidence by ex-Texas cop
- Virus fears keep guests trapped in sunny 'luxurious prison'
- AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance
- Europa League Glance
- Female coaches say they were punished for raising concerns
- Laviolette to coach Team USA at world hockey championships
- Nexhmije Hoxha, wife of late Albanian dictator, dies
- Sharapova retires from tennis at age 32 with 5 Slam titles
- Clive Cussler, million-selling adventure writer, dies at 88
- North Macedonia: Death toll from cooking gas blast reaches 5
- Europa League Glance
- Europa League Standings
- Europa League Results
- Israel advises against foreign travel over virus concerns
- China slams US over 'attack' on its candidate to UN body
- USOPC tabs former US surgeon general for board of directors
- Azubuike leading No. 1 Kansas back on top of college hoops
- NJ bill would make beachgoers fasten umbrellas to the sand
- Alfa Romeo's Kubica fastest as F1 preseason testing resumes
- High note: Lockhart marks 25 years as Boston Pops conductor
- Authorities probe death of oil tanker captain in Venezuela
- Giants gain cap savings by cutting LBs Ogletree, Martin
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Italian fans mingle calmly in Lyon amid coronavirus fears
- The Honda Classic is much more than 'The Bear Trap'
- Top-ranked Djokovic, Tsitsipas reach Dubai quarterfinals
- Warner returns to scene of scandal to set up Australia win
- How auto insurers use your nondriving habits to raise prices
- Ireland's rugby matches against Italy postponed due to virus
- Virginia lawmakers send LGBTQ protections bill to governor
- Congress warns Pentagon not to move money to fund Trump wall
- Campaign to open Trump community centers to woo black voters
- Supervised drug injection site in US is almost ready to open
- Rangers beat Braga 1-0 to reach Europa League's last 16
- Healthy again, Cubs' Souza Jr. aiming for regular OF role
- Son of Mexican cartel boss to stay in custody, pending trial
- US adds leader of Iraqi militia to terrorism blacklist
- Spain opens talks with Catalonia over separatist conflict
- Germany wins women's team sprint at track worlds in Berlin
- Boy band BTS performs at NYC's Grand Central Terminal
- UW-Madison suspends 2 exchange programs in wake of virus
- Ole Miss apologizes to black protesters arrested in 1970
- New lawsuit: Mississippi prison has 'abhorrent conditions'
- Dobbins, Taylor add another chapter to running back rivalry
- House makes lynching a federal crime, 65 years after Till
- Romania's president nominates finance minister to head govt
- Trial begins for jailed American pals in policeman's slaying
- TJX, Alcon rise; Dycom, Toll Brothers fall
- AP FACT CHECK: Democrats distort coronavirus readiness
- Lowe's disappoints on 4Q sales, full-year outlook
- Virus adds to fears for targets of Muslim crackdown in China
- Congressman seeks investigation of church's sex abuse deals
- California wildfire victims fear coming last in PG&E payout
- Shifting demographics drive GOP nosedive on US West Coast
- Chief: Suspect in Michigan deaths had been paid informant
- Reports: Gagli, Molinari pull out of Oman over virus concern
- Bloomberg's online campaign tests Facebook, Twitter rules
- Court OKs Texas winner-take-all presidential elector system
- More than 300 people nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
- Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calf
- Colorado poised to become 22nd state with no death penalty
- Blues rule out Bouwmeester for remainder of season, playoffs
- Former AD, All-American center Dick Tamburo dies at 90
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- MLS owners predict league will surpass MLB, Premier League
- Deep wide receiver class jockeying at NFL scouting combine
- Champions League Glance
- Violence, industry co-exist in conservative Mexican state
- Business Highlights
- WVa woman accused of scamming millions from senior citizens
- Ray York, winning jockey in 1954 Kentucky Derby, dies at 86
- Report: Domestic extremists killed at least 42 in 2019
- US agency stops autonomous shuttle firm from hauling people
- With first case, Latin America prepares for COVID-19 virus
- For a historic high court pick, Dems must think outside box
- Rough debate performance by moderators a blow to CBS News
- Microsoft says virus hurting supply chain more than expected
- Sailing heavyweights Ainslie, Slingsby square off in SailGP
- Champions League Results
- Champions League Standings
- Pope observes usual Ash Wednesday customs in time of virus
- Milwaukee mayor: Multiple people dead in shooting at Molson Coors' corporate complex
- Greek islanders attack riot police in migrant camp protests
- Springer heckled as Astros continue spring boobird swing
- Lawmakers plan hearings on arousal study at Iowa institution
- ABC News suspends reporter caught in Project Veritas 'sting'
- Cavaliers' Drummond sits against 76ers with calf strain
- Pugh, Davidson back on US roster for SheBelieves
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Saudi military students resume US flight training
- Whistleblower in Michigan doctor sexual abuse case to speak
- Cause of Los Angeles-area refinery fire under investigation
- Italy seeks to calm fears in Europe as cases, deaths rise
- Delta reduces flights to Korea as virus outbreak spreads
- Tousart's goal gives Lyon 1-0 win over lethargic Juventus
- Louisiana governor: Judge should resign after racial slurs
- Acapulco Results
- Muguruza sets up QF against Barty in Doha; Pliskova loses
- Beckham's Miami MLS team to kick off after 7 years of twists
- Olympic figure skater Chris Knierim announces retirement
- LA Bowl will welcome Pac-12, Mountain West to SoFi Stadium
- Tebow will play for Philippines in World Baseball Classic
- Hornets' Monk suspended indefinitely for drug violation
- Mexico president ties shootout dead to drug consumption
- Germany in warning over a virus epidemic
- Man City rallies to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Champions League
- Former Penn coach slapped with 15-year show-cause penalty
- President Donald Trump appoints Vice President Mike Pence to lead US response to coronavirus outbreak
- Court sides with Trump in 'sanctuary cities' grant fight
- A Minny switch: Sano moves across diamond for Donaldson
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Pelosi urges Democratic unity amid Sanders' campaign surge
- Tribal leader: Work to build border wall hurts sacred land
- Verlander scratched from Thursday start with groin tightness
- Missing toddler's mother, grandmother jailed in Tennessee
- Syrian army hits civilian sites in relentless Idlib campaign
- On education, Sanders lauded for substance, knocked for cost
- Blues face major test vs Stormers in Super Rugby's 5th round
- ATP World Tour Dubai Championship Results
- Victims' families testify in Mississippi death penalty trial
- ATP World Tour Santiago Results
- Jimenez, making comeback with Rockies, solid in short outing
- Cambodian refugee deported 2 years ago returns to US
- Facebook bans ads with false claims about new virus
- Ruud, Delbonis advance at Chile Open, Cuevas out
- Salt Lake City vows transparency, frugality in Olympic bid
- Spain takes first European moves against Plácido Domingo
- Kim works two perfect innings in debut as Cardinals starter
- Neo-Nazi leaders face conspiracy charges on both coasts
- Virus forces Japan baseball to ban fans from preseason games
- Bregman becomes 7th Astros player hit by pitch in 5 games
- South Korean and U.S. militaries postpone annual drills due to coronavirus outbreak
- Antsy Lawrence moving forward after first loss as Clemson QB
- Sixers' star Embiid sprains shoulder against Cavaliers
- China reports 433 new virus cases, South Korea has 334 as illness persists in worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders
- Police: 3 fire shots into Chicago store; 1 dead, 4 wounded
- Online 'impersonator' tried to contact campaigns, DNC says
- World battles virus epidemic as cases multiply outside China
- Court: Migrant child with head injury can see neurologist
- NFL, players move closer to new CBA, but deal not done yet
- The Latest: Biden not worried about Trump refusing to leave
- Utility to pay $53M for blasts that damaged homes, killed 1
- Cuomo says Trump is punishing New York for being too blue
- Lawyers: New evidence backs Loughlin, Giannulli's innocence
- 578 students found to have fevers on Taiwan's 1st day of school
- Trump campaign sues NY Times for defamation over Putin
- Ellison scores 29 to lead Hartford past Stony Brook 65-54
- Author Edwidge Danticat wins $20,000 Story Prize
- Martin, Toppin lift Rhode Island over Fordham 76-75
- UN: Rival Libyan politicians meet for peace talks in Geneva
- Flamengo beats Del Valle to win its 1st Recopa Sudamericana
- Herrion all-time wins leader as New Hampshire beats Maine
- Taiwanese public urged to avoid contact with bats
- Stair double-double helps Mercer race past The Citadel 73-57
- No. 12 Villanova beats St. John's 71-60 on night for Lowry
- South Florida beats East Carolina in 73-68 in OT
- Faulkner leads W. Carolina over Samford 109-78
- Francis helps Richmond hold off George Washington 73-70
- Ryan scores 18 to lead Chattanooga past VMI 71-64
- Stephen F. Austin rolls Northwestern St. 90-59 behind Harris
- Summers leads Navy past Loyola (Md.) 62-57
- Gurley, Swanson lead Furman past UNC Greensboro 81-67
- Hughes scores 25, Syracuse blows out Pittsburgh 72-49
- McNeese St. tops SE Louisiana 104-82
- World battles virus epidemic as cases multiply outside China
- Gantz scores 21, UMass-Lowell tops Albany 88-69
- Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case
- Sotos propels Bucknell to 71-70 victory over Colgate
- Henry leads Bradley over Illinois State 74-71 in OT
- Pierre scores 21 to lift UMass past VCU 60-52
- Clark's 3-pointer lifts Virginia past Virginia Tech, 56-53
- Camper, Carey lead Siena over Quinnipiac 84-77
- Frink, South Carolina hold off Georgia in OT, 94-90
- Texas A&M-CC pulls away from New Orleans for 81-75 win
- Lehigh knocks off Boston University in overtime 57-55
- Binghamton halts streaking UMBC in wild final seconds 76-74
- Funk with 22, Wilson with 20 lead Army past Holy Cross 67-61
- Billups sparks Purdue Fort Wayne past Denver 58-51
- ETSU clinches No. 1 Southern Conference seed, share of title
- Paulicap scores 16, Manhattan ends 4-game skid, tops Marist
- UConn beats UCF to guarantee no losing record this season
- Barnes carries Indiana St. past S. Illinois 77-68
- Taiwan to join clinical trials of remdesivir to treat Wuhan virus
- Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage postponed due to pressure from Taiwanese public
- Graham returns, Hornets topple Knicks 107-101
- Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64
- McClanahan leads Nicholls past Houston Baptist 93-85
- Carry, Hughes lift Duquesne over St. Bonaventure in overtime
- Texas rallies to top No. 25 TCU women; Baylor outright champ
- Tut scores 19, Ruffin 18 as Omaha tops North Dakota in OT
- Howard scores 30, Marquette romps past Georgetown 93-69
- Walker scores 25 as No. 6 UConn women beat Cincinnati 105-58
- Russell has 22, hits big 3-pointer for Louisiana-Lafayette
- Robinson's late 3-pointer lifts Wizards past Nets 110-106
- Fournier scores 28, Gordon 25 as Magic beat Hawks 130-120
- UN disarmament chief: nuclear arms race is threatening world
- Timberwolves rally late, shock Heat 129-126
- Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94
- Atwood, Kopp, Buster combine for 66 in Lamar's 86-66 win
- Jones scores 37 in Arkansas’ 86-69 win over Tennessee
- New leadership essential if WHO is going to salvage its battered reputation
- Gunman kills 5 at Milwaukee brewery before taking own life
- Nelson breaks record, leads American past Lafayette
- Medical workers in Wuhan give miserable account of conditions, cry out for international aid
- Taiwan raises coronavirus task force to highest level
- Ricks carries Abilene Christian past Sam Houston St. 85-69
- Tomes buries deep 3 and Air Force rallies to 60-58 win
- Career nights for Johnson, Lewis as Florida thumps LSU 81-66
- Compher, Francouz lead Avalanche to 3-2 win over Sabres
- Perkins lifts Saint Louis past St. Joseph's 76-63
- Asian shares slump after Trump announcement on virus plans
- Cal Baptist rallies late in 73-66 win over Utah Valley
- Westbrook scores 33 as Rockets rout Grizzlies 140-112
- Taiwan platform includes over 100 apps showing mask availability in stores
- Indonesian caregiver infected with coronavirus in Taiwan livestreams isolation ward
- Doncic, Porzingis power Mavericks by slumping Spurs, 109-103
- Texas looms large as Super Tuesday bonanza for Democrats
- Labor union unveils $150M campaign to help defeat Trump
- Leonard scores 24 points, Clippers top Suns 102-92
- 2020 CONCACAF Champions League Glance
- Diane dominates in CSUN's 73-64 win over Long Beach State
- Facebook bans ads with false claims about new virus
- Gibbs scores with 0.1 seconds left, Irish beat BC 62-61
- Former inmate escapes China's Wuhan after confirmed with coronavirus
- Morsell's late 3 lifts No. 9 Maryland past Minnesota 74-73
- Terry scores 27 to lead Stanford past Utah 70-62
- British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shuts down Taiwan and Hong Kong restaurants
- Hardy, Hamilton propel UNLV past Boise State 76-66
- Lizotte, Kings send Penguins to 4th straight loss, 2-1
- Taiwan to boost renewable energy to 20% by 2025, introduce trillion-dollar investment
- 630 Taiwanese students stuck in China, Hong Kong and Macau because of coronavirus
- Cousins, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Oilers 3-0
- Taiwan's national airlines lift ban on flight attendants wearing glasses
- 70% of world's population likely to contract coronavirus in 2020: US epidemiologist
- Iran's state-run IRNA news agency gives latest figures: 22 dead amid 141 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus
- Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada
- Undocumented caregivers in Taiwan present loophole in battle against coronavirus
- Fact-checking center warns of disinformation about virus outbreak in Taiwan
- Missouri beats Vandy 61-52 for 1st SEC road win of season
- Celtics beat Jazz 114-103 to hand Utah 4th straight loss
- Hartford women win 1st in season finale, end 28-game skid
- Taiwan developing 10-minute Wuhan virus test using SARS antibodies
- Taiwan to put travelers arriving from Italy in 14-day coronavirus quarantine
- Australian campuses offer cash, discounts to China students
- Indonesian infected with coronavirus traveled extensively on Taipei MRT, TRA
- South Korea reports 171 more cases of the new virus, bringing its total number of infections to 1,766
- Stanton latest injured Yanks star, likely to miss opener
- Taiwan president visits Army's chemical division amid coronavirus fears
- Tunisia approves government after months of deadlock
- Jenn Lann Temple in C Taiwan donates NT$30 million for virus prevention
- South Korea, US postpone annual military drills due to virus
- India secures semifinal spot at Women's Twenty20 World Cup
- Taiwan shares technology and epidemic prevention results at APEC 2020
- German court upholds restrictions on law clerk's headscarf
- Google, Microsoft to move production away from China over coronavirus concerns
- Malaysia's Mahathir says Parliament to elect new prime minister after king fails to establish who has majority support
- AP Interview: Al-Qaida, IS affiliates team up in West Africa
- Report: Japan to close all elementary, junior high and high schools from this weekend through March to curb virus spread
- Italian golfers don't have virus, added to Oman Open field
- Taiwan to churn out 12 million masks a day by mid-March
- Women's World Cup ski races canceled in Germany by weather
- Campaigners win court challenge to block Heathrow expansion on environmental grounds
- About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds
- Iran's Health Ministry spokesman says the new coronavirus has killed 26 people amid 245 confirmed cases in Iran
- Officials: Chinese industry recovering, more aid coming
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Ex-housekeeper sues Israeli PM's wife over abusive behavior
- Trump faces credibility test as he plays down virus threat
- List of sports events affected by the new virus from China
- Berlin drops Hindenburg honorary title for role in Nazi rise
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman says UK government will not appeal decision blocking Heathrow Airport expansion
- Klinsmann parting shots cause furor at Hertha Berlin
- Slovak linked to reporter slaying sentenced in separate case
- Pope cancels visit with Rome priests for 'slight' illness
- Israel denounces anti-Semitic trope at Spanish Carnival
- Venice faces new threat from virus after reeling from floods
- Pleasant weather forecast across Taiwan for 228 holiday
- Belarus leader says nation being forced to merge with Russia
- ATP World Tour Dubai Championship Results
- A Week in Pictures, Middle East
- World stocks slide on signs virus outbreak is spreading
- WTA Doha Results
- Zidane says 'clásico' perfect chance for Madrid to rebound
- Russian diplomat pushes for nuclear pact's extension
- Questions raised about of China anti-locust 'duck army'
- Semiofficial news agencies in Iran say Friday prayers canceled in Tehran, elsewhere over outbreak of new virus
- AIT chairman to visit Taiwan next week
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US economy grew at 2.1% annual rate last quarter but coronavirus could jeopardize future growth
- North Macedonia: Police find 40 migrants crammed into a van
- Dutch consortium unveils ambitious 'green' hydrogen plan
- UN rights chief regrets Sri Lanka withdrawal from resolution
- State newspaper says Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran vice president and spokeswoman for 1979 hostage-takers, has new virus
- Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction
- High-stakes Los Angeles DA's race: Status quo vs. reform
- AP Interview: Le Clos seeks Sun Yang's gold for doping case
- Braves' Freeman says elbow OK, hopes to play next week
- Putin rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen war
- Towson student group: Rename buildings honoring slave owners
- Tokyo organizers, government take offensive on virus threat
- Relatives sue Alabama prisons over 4 inmate suicides
- Libya officials: 21 civilians killed in Tripoli since Jan. 9
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- US pending home sales climbed 5.2% in January
- AP-NORC poll: Election security, integrity worry Americans
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- How to make a student loan complaint that gets results
- Japan to close schools nationwide to control spread of virus
- New virus has infected 82,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths
- Salvadoran congress passes war crimes sentence reduction law
- Thai police find bodies of suspected smugglers in reservoir
- Legion of Christ vows better abuse response amid new scandal
- Former Taliban hostage in Doha to witness peace deal
- Malaysia's Mahathir says Parliament will pick new PM
- Buttigieg aides say path beyond March 3 possible but tricky
- Inside Europe: French farmers combat agribashing
- Boy fatally hit by car in NYC near where girl killed by bus
- Swimmer Filippo Magnini's 4-year doping ban annulled by CAS
- Europa League game between Salzburg and Frankfurt postponed
- Russian military chief voices concern about NATO activities
- Syria: Israel drone strike kills civilian near Golan Heights
- Lebanon begins 'historic' offshore oil drilling amid crisis
- Grealish the beating heart of underdog Villa in cup final
- Court dismisses appeal of gag order in missing mom case
- Former Michigan wrestler urges more victims to 'speak up'
- UK court blocks Heathrow expansion over climate concerns
- Rescued California sea lions now at Hawaii aquatic park
- Italian duo cleared of having virus, going well at Oman Open
- Leganés denied request to sign a player out of window
- Prague square named after Russian opposition figure Nemtsov
- Indians RHP Clase out with back sprain, could miss 3 months
- 3,000-strong African force planned against Sahel extremism
- Best Buy posts strong quarterly sales during holiday season
- US House passes bill to help eradicate invasive swamp rodent
- Business and economic reports scheduled for Friday
- Juninho wants to bring drive and focus to Lyon's young stars
- LBGTQ groups: South Carolina law is putting students at risk
- Judge nixes Ohio license policies called discriminatory
- Halt of Muslim pilgrimage over virus brings worldwide dismay
- Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case
- New coronavirus reaches Latin America, first case in Brazil
- With first case, Latin America prepares for COVID-19 virus
- Watchdog: Israel moves ahead with hundreds of settler homes
- 2020 CONCACAF Champions League Glance
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Steyer courts voters that Biden needs for decisive SC win
- Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of popular soaps, dies at 91
- ATP World Tour Santiago Results
- Astros, 'Field of Dreams' game highlight 2020 MLB schedule
- Judge refuses to let Assange leave secure dock in courtroom
- Killings at brewery do little to change Wisconsin politics
- Loughlin, Giannulli set for October trial in college scam
- Britain opens EU trade talks with a threat to walk away
- Falling tree crushes car and kills driver near Eiffel Tower
- Former Baltimore mayor sentenced to 3 years in scheme involving sales of self-published children’s books
- Canada to end security assistance for Prince Harry, Meghan
- Spanish air force jet crashes into sea, pilot didn't eject
- Ex-French prime minister denies wrongdoing in fraud trial
- Russian doping appeal gets closed-door hearing after April
- Cutting carries Quetta to win against Islamabad in PSL
- Virginia in the spotlight as decision on redistricting looms
- A glance at mortgage rates; 30-year rate falls to 3.45%
- NYCFC draws small crowd to Red Bull Arena for CONCACAF match
- US Olympic marketing chief Lisa Baird is NWSL commissioner
- Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom out after 'minor' procedure
- Delivery giant DoorDash takes step toward public offering
- Israeli top court rules against surrogacy law excluding gays
- Sanders' rise fuels Dems' angst; Pelosi won't intervene
- Walmart confirms it will launch a rival to Amazon's Prime
- Clijsters, on comeback trail, gets Indian Wells wild card
- DOJ backs Kentucky photographer challenging gay rights law
- Michigan settles lawsuit over teen abuse in prison for $80M
- Kosovo offers to ease tariff on neighboring Serbia's goods
- Hearing for suspect in college player's death rescheduled
- Vettel fastest for Ferrari, Hamilton has engine trouble
- Greek islanders protest planned migrant centers for 4th day
- A rebel yell: Billy Idol stars in New York anti-idling ads
- Disney Plus to revive 'The Proud Family' animated series
- Chloe sparkles as giant Paris fashion exhibit space opens
- Sonny Gray pain free in second season with Reds
- Cubs reliever Brad Wieck has surgery for heart flutter
- Virginia lawmakers pass bills easing abortion restrictions
- 2nd person arrested in death of Georgia student
- Grief grips Peruvian community one month after deadly fire
- Rossi signs with Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Amid virus, Saudis close Islam's holiest sites to foreigners
- Hard-throwing Pearson one of many talented young Blue Jays
- Red Sox left-hander Sale to start season on injured list
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Biggest explosion seen in universe came from black hole
- J.C. Penney sees key sales figure down for the year
- Europa League Glance
- Europa League Standings
- Europa League Results
- FIFA kicks off process to agree match calendar from 2024
- 17-year-old Gio Reyna to join US national team
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Virus outbreak spreads in France with 20 new cases
- Turkish official says 9 Turkish soldiers killed in airstrike in Syria's northeast, in largest death toll in a single day
- European champion runner tests positive for doping
- Brown, Davis follow different paths on journey to NFL draft
- Awestruck Ted Simmons marvels at the Baseball Hall of Fame
- Knights' Fleury shuns spotlight, keeps going strong
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's misplaced statistics on virus risks
- Russian mourners mark 5-year anniversary of Nemtsov killing
- Microsoft, Carvana fall; Etsy, Square rise
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- 9 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike
- Feds cite new evidence against former Mexico security chief
- Italy blasts virus panic as it eyes new testing criteria
- Seattle NHL team breaks ground on practice facility
- Turkish official says 22 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria, in biggest single day losses for country's forces
- Markets down, Facebook cancels show: Virus hits businesses
- US women's pursuit takes gold at track cycling championships
- EU slaps sanctions on Turkish officials over Cyprus drilling
- US economy grew at 2.1% rate in Q4 but virus threat looms
- Cowboy Up: MadBum solid in first outing with Diamondbacks
- 22 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike
- Avalue deliver intelligent transportation systems to fit users' needs
- Police identify shooter in Milwaukee brewery shooting as electrician whose home was searched Thursday
- How major stock indexes fared Thursday
- Prosecutor: Arkema jeopardized public safety during Harvey
- BC-US--Index, US
- Business Highlights
- Media giant Discovery insured against Olympic disruption
- No one to vote? Nevada Democrats puzzle over empty precinct
- Serie A's biggest match will be played in empty stadium
- Owner of shuttered dairy pleads guilty in $60M fraud
- MLS embarks on 25th season by looking back, and forward
- Guam residents compensated for war atrocities decades later
- Europa League Glance
- Scratched from start, Verlander pleased with simulated game
- Cartel boss' daughter arrested attending brother's trial
- Judge resigns amid use of racial slur in text messages
- Beyond Meat narrows 4Q loss as plant-based meat sales jump
- Djokovic sets up Dubai semifinal against Monfils
- Q&A: Saudis halt Muslim pilgrimage over virus fears
- Healthier Lorenzo Cain ready to lead the way for Brewers
- NBA fines Timberwolves for violating player resting policy
- Kentucky governor defends photo posing with drag queens
- AP-NORC poll: How Americans describe 2020 Democrats, Trump
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Nazi cautionary dramas wade into political, factual disputes
- MLS Western Conference Preview Capsules
- Police identify victims of Milwaukee brewery shooting as employees ranging in age from 33 to 61
- 76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined by shoulder injury
- Top nominee Polanski to skip French Oscars after rape claim
- Brazil: coronavirus worry emerges with new suspected cases
- Whiff: Nats closer Doolittle calmed by lavender oil on glove
- Dorrell retains 4 Colorado assistants from previous staff
- US identifies habitat critical for survival of rare songbird
- Justice Dept. charges professor with hiding ties to China
- Barty beats Muguruza to set up Doha semifinal vs Kvitova
- Correction: Barr-Religious Broadcasters story
- What's happening: Virus forges on, as world hunts solutions
- Inter beats Ludogorets 2-1 in eerily empty stadium
- Europa League: Arsenal out, Man United advances from last 32
- Puk looking sharp in return from Tommy John surgery
- European Soccer Weekend: Clasico in Madrid and English final
- Quinn testifies he doesn't recall payments in NC agents case
- Lewis, English ride exemptions to early Honda Classic lead
- In scramble to stop virus, testing raises tough questions
- Bill to help small telecoms excise Huawei goes to Trump
- US says Chinese ship fired laser at American aircraft
- A year after House vote, Dems challenge McConnell on guns
- Lawmakers push for Curt Flood's enshrinement in Hall of Fame
- Serie A announces Juventus-Inter will be played without fans
- Western nations demand immediate cease-fire in Syria's Idlib
- US considers more water recycling _ including from oilfields
- Plácido Domingo revises apology, as Spain drops more shows
- Investors shy away from risk as coronavirus rattles markets
- MLS Eastern Conference Preview Capsules
- Barr, DeVos speak at religious broadcasters forum
- Stolen hearse carrying casket recovered after freeway chase
- New virus prompts Mormons to cancel key leadership event
- Taiwan Transitional Justice Database launched on eve of 228
- Virus threat to Olympics casts shadow over marathon trials
- Michigan State adds more football staffers
- Neighbors: Brewery gunman a 'gentleman'; no motive yet known
- Pence tries to project calm as virus response coordinator
- Ex-Phoenix area sheriff declares victory despite court loss
- China reports 327 new cases and 44 deaths from new viral illness, continuing a sharp downward trend in the country
- Yankees' Severino has Tommy John surgery
- Patberg scores 26, No. 22 Indiana women beat Nebraska 81-53
- Warren still dogged by past claims of indigenous ancestry
- US supervised injection site put on hold amid opposition
- Former Arizona linebacker Lewis dies from valley fever
- Indonesian office supplies face masks to students, undocumented workers
- South Korea reports 256 additional cases of new coronavirus, raising its total to 2,022
- AP decides not to declare Iowa caucus winner after recount
- Virus anxiety triggers biggest 1-day market drop since 2011
- No. 1 South Carolina routs Florida for 22nd straight victory
- All-female TV crew in Canada to work Vegas-Calgary NHL game
- Riller carries Coll. Of Charleston over Delaware 80-71
- Kyrgios, de Minaur out of Australia Davis Cup team vs Brazil
- AP Explains: Why there isn't a winner of Iowa's Dem caucuses
- Gibson scores 23 to lead North Texas over FIU 78-59
- Radford fends off pesky Hampton with balanced attack
- Walkers leads Tide women to upset of No. 12 Texas A&M 76-63
- Coleman-Lands carries Miami (Ohio) over Cent. Michigan 76-57
- Howard scored 25, No. 15 Kentucky women beat Georgia 88-77
- Garín reaches Chile Open quarterfinals, Londero out
- Forrest scores 21 to lead FAU past UTSA 80-71
- PGA European Tour Par Scores
- Fobbs scores 21 to carry Towson past Hofstra 76-65
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Liberty clinches at least share of Atlantic Sun title
- Ballantyne carries LIU-Brooklyn over Wagner 74-66
- St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Mount St. Mary's 75-62
- No. 19 Florida St. women jump out early, rout Clemson 81-54
- Winthrop gets win No. 20, beat SC Upstate 90-82
- K-pop superstar group BTS cancels upcoming Seoul concert series due to South Korea's virus outbreak
- Taiwan university introduces machine to prolong mask life
- Jenkins comes up big leading Fairleigh Dickinson past Bryant
- Burk scores 21 to lift IUPUI over Oakland 71-68
- Hammond scores 21 to lift Niagara past St. Peter's 63-54
- A Baltimore scandal ends as ex-mayor gets 3 years in prison
- Meyer, Czinano lift No. 18 Iowa women past Minnesota 90-82
- Smith scores 16 to lead Longwood past Presbyterian 58-55
- Washington's triple-double leads Iona over Canisius 86-65
- Buttigieg back in political fray after respite for bad cold
- Catto leads Florida Gulf Coast over Jacksonville 73-67
- Phillips lifts UNC-Wilmington over Drexel 76-65
- Nowell scores 32 to carry UALR over Louisiana-Monroe 79-63
- Judge who presided over LIRR massacre trial dies at 84
- The Latest: Warren says she got results post-financial crash
- LaRose carries Sacred Heart past St. Francis Brooklyn 73-63
- Jones lifts UNC Asheville past High Point 80-76
- Congress eyes billions in funding to fight coronavirus
- Littles scores 18 to lead North Alabama over NJIT 72-65
- 29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike
- Apple Daily newspaper says publisher, opposition party vice chairman detained over Hong Kong pro-democracy march
- Aminu, Hendricksen lift North Florida over Stetson 85-72
- Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march
- Minus Embiid and Simmons, Harris leads 76ers past Knicks
- Securities agents sue 2 SC utility execs over nuclear fraud
- PGA European Tour Scores
- Patton leads charge as Cleveland St. takes out Milwaukee
- Late basket by Burton carries Wichita St. over Temple
- Gardner-Webb dumps Charleston Southern 83-74
- Merrimack claims Northeast title in 1st Division I season
- Trice, Wisconsin hold off No. 19 Michigan 81-74
- Smith leads Northeastern past James Madison 77-57
- Andre, Shelton lift N. Arizona over Montana 57-56
- Brown leads Murray St. past E. Kentucky 74-62
- Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers, 5-3
- Muszynski carries Belmont past Tennessee Tech 65-62
- Boahen scores 19 to lead UIC past Detroit Mercy 84-67
- MLB appoints 1st black umpire crew chief
- Obanor lifts Oral Roberts past W. Illinois 113-70
- Purdue snaps 4-game losing streak by beating Indiana 57-49
- Illinois St women upset No. 21 Missouri St 78-66
- Late basket leads W. Kentucky over Louisiana Tech in OT
- UAB uses balanced attack to beat Marshall 88-80
- World harshens its virus response as epidemic worsens by day
- Jackson lifts SIU-Edwardsville past UT-Martin 90-75
- McCloud carries Green Bay past Youngstown St. 102-92
- Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins' 4-3 win over Stars
- Ruggs runs fast but can't top Ross's record he had targeted
- Friend of 32nd coronavirus case quarantined in Kaohsiung after showing symptoms
- Edwards, Radebaugh double up in N. Colorado blowout of Idaho
- Taylor leads Austin Peay over Morehead St. 67-58
- Dumba's 2 goals, assist lead Wild to 7-1 win over Red Wings
- Griffin scores career-high 24 as Illini beat Northwestern
- Kubalik records hat trick, Chicago rallies past Tampa Bay
- Sabonis scores 20 points, Pacers beat Trail Blazers, 106-100
- Rice leads New Mexico St. past Grand Canyon 67-53
- Ryan records hat trick as Ottawa beats Canucks 5-2
- Peatling lifts E. Washington over S. Utah 69-51
- No. 3 Gonzaga beats San Diego 94-59; Morrison honored
- Wallace carries E. Illinois over SE Missouri 72-70
- No. 23 Ohio State makes fast work of Nebraska in 75-54 win
- A Week in Pictures - Latin America & Caribbean
- Acapulco Results
- Granlund beats buzzer, scores in OT as Preds beat Flames 4-3
- Woods scores 29 to carry Portland St. over Idaho St. 89-76
- Bloomberg might not spend to help Sanders if he's nominee
- Sacramento State jumps out early, routs Montana State 81-52
- Pence's handling of 2015 HIV outbreak gets new scrutiny
- Rangers rally past Canadiens 5-2 for 5th straight win
- Nigeria announces first confirmed case of new coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa
- Moore dunks, Stith perfect as CSU Bakersfield smokes UTRGV
- Johnson leads way for Tennessee St. over Jacksonville St.
- Guests evacuated after boat at Disney World takes on water
- Ward carries ND St. over S. Dakota St. 71-69 in OT
- Scars of violence haunt India's capital after deadly riots
- Gallinari scores 24; Thunder rally from 19 down to top Kings
- Hellebuyck makes 34 saves to lead Jets past Capitals 3-0
- Parayko lifts Blues to 3-2 win over Islanders in OT
- New Zealand reports first virus patient; case linked to Iran
- Bradley's career night lifts Cal over No. 21 Colorado 76-62
- Bouyea, Lull lead San Francisco past Portland 81-65
- Mississippi man gets death sentence for multiple killings
- Ford carries Saint Mary's past Santa Clara 78-72
- Taiwan indicts foreigner who jumped into landing gear of flight departing for Palau
- Turkey raises death toll from Syrian government airstrike on its forces in northwest Syria to 33 Turkish troops killed
- USC beats cold-shooting Arizona 57-48
- Asia stocks tumble on virus fears after Wall Street plunge
- Hong Kong media tycoon arrested for participation in anti-extradition protest
- Davis leads way in Lakers' seventh straight win, James out
- No. 3 Gonzaga routs San Diego to seal 8th straight WCC title
- Leonard scores 22 to carry UC Irvine past Cal Poly 82-76
- McLaughlin carries UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 65-60
- LPGA's Lindberg misses cut in men's NZ Open
- Couture scores in OT as Sharks top Devils 3-2
- Sale to start season where he ended 2019: on injured list
- Only 3 negative coronavirus tests will allow Taiwanese patients to end quarantine
- Maryland police officer won't be charged in fatal shooting
- Coronavirus cases in Taiwan rise to 34 with two more cases confirmed
- Jaquez's 3 propels UCLA to win over Arizona State
- Trump meets with black supporters, vows equal opportunity
- Working the count; 30-somethings grinding to extend careers
- Buggs scores 20, Hawaii tops Fullerton 70-59
- No. 14 Oregon pulls away in 2nd half to beat Oregon 69-54
- UN agency says 35 migrants rescued off Libyan coast
- Playful push uncovers childhood disease, propels marathoner
- Winter weather kills 1, injures 8 in southern Germany
- South Korea reports 315 more virus cases, bringing its increase for the day to 571 and total infections to 2,337
- Indians got preview of '20 rotation without Kluber and Bauer
- Ardern calls out Australia: Don't deport 'your problems'
- Taiwan warns against fake coronavirus news from China
- Taipei's Longshan Temple to ban incense sticks
- Virus fears lead K-pop superstars BTS to cancel Seoul shows
- National Symphony cancels Japan concerts due to virus
- A Week in Pictures, Asia
- Japanese island of Hokkaido declares state of emergency over pace of virus transmission, urges residents to stay home
- Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for 8 years for breaking anti-doping rules
- Reddit CEO calls popular Chinese app TikTok 'parasitic' spyware
- Pope sick a 2nd day with apparent cold, cancels audiences
- Swiss government bans all events involving more than 1,000 people amid virus outbreak
- Ben Ainslie wins all 3 opening SailGP races in Sydney
- Taiwanese tourists pour into small islands as coronavirus hits overseas travel
- Texas man sentenced to death for killing officer, friend
- Bach tries to boost Olympic morale in Japan, speaks to media
- Foot injury rules out Haris in Pakistan Super League
- USOPC relying on facts and planning to deal with coronavirus
- Iran's Health Ministry spokesman says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in Iran
- Taiwan president orders archives regarding martial law-era government atrocities to be declassified in March
- Parents of 'terrified' Africans stranded in China want help
- Super Rugby: Rebels beat Highlanders, Waratahs win 1st match
- Fire kills 5 in residential building in Iranian city of Qom
- Atlanta's Olympic cauldron to be relit for marathon trial
- Thai prime minister and colleagues survive censure vote
- Whistleblower: Feds helping evacuees lacked virus protection
- Geneva auto show organizers confirm event will be canceled due to virus concerns
- World Cup ski race rescheduled after overnight rain, snow
- Website aims to highlight hidden figures in black history
- Japan sends vice justice minister to Lebanon on Ghosn case
- Democrats eye Super Tuesday even as South Carolina looms
- Sanders' appeal tested in moderate Virginia on Super Tuesday
- White House hopefuls target Trump on coronavirus response
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Ex-Philippine official warns of `tragedy’ if US pact ends
- Beijing reports 40% rise in food prices as coronavirus expands
- ATP World Tour Dubai Championship Results
- Prayers at fire-bombed mosques as India's riot toll grows
- Taiwan spots Chinese H-6 bomber off its southwest coast
- Guinea-Bissau president sworn in despite contested vote
- Afghan ex-leader welcomes peace deal; criticizes US legacy
- Italy-Spain pairings headline Europa League draw
- Taiwan raises travel advisory for Japan to yellow, Hokkaido to orange
- Europa League Draw List
- First virus-free guests abandon blocked Spanish island hotel
- Japan's Hokkaido declares state of emergency over virus
- South African sentenced for racist comment that went viral
- Global stocks fall again on fear of virus impact on economy
- Dominican Republic turns back cruise ship amid virus fears
- Vatican task force offers help to church on abuse prevention
- VW agrees to $912 million payments for Germans who sued
- Market corrections: scary but also, in some cases, necessary
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US consumer spending growth slowed in January while incomes jumped
- Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU
- German unemployment steady at 5% in February
- NATO urges Syria, Russia to halt airstrikes as migrants move
- Malawi legalizes cannabis cultivation for certain uses
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo files for bankruptcy protection in effort to recover from misconduct scandal
- US consumer spending slowed in January while incomes jumped
- Man City could be without Laporte for up to a month
- Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims protest India violence
- The prince and the pop star work on charity single in London
- Afghans view US-Taliban deal with well-earned skepticism
- Markets slide, auto show canceled as virus impact spreads
- Former Prague Muslim leader sentenced on terror charges
- EU welcomes Kosovo cut to Serbia tariffs, US says not enough
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- No. 8 Kentucky hosts No. 15 Auburn, seeking share of SEC
- New virus has infected 83,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Chinese national sentenced to prison for trade secrets theft
- Fight by 2 Republicans for Georgia Senate seat unnerves GOP
- WTA Doha Results
- No. 7 Duke's visit to Virginia highlights ACC's week ahead
- New director of Poland's Jewish museum vouches independence
- Germany sweeps medals at home at men's skeleton worlds
- Malaysia's Mahathir suffers blow as supporters abandon him
- MLS Glance
- Barclays bankers acquitted over fraud charges in Qatar deal
- Center-right opposition leads polls ahead of Slovakian vote
- Lampard does not have timetable for Pulisic return
- Kosovar judoka Majlinda Kelmendi gets statue in her hometown
- Census hiccups in Alaska may offer preview for rest of US
- Man ordered into diversion for popping 'Baby Trump' balloon
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Montreal Impact captain Raitala out 2-3 months
- Business events and economic reports for the coming month
- Gun charge yields year in prison for man with neo-Nazi ties
- UN envoy says Libya truce nearly broke down amid fighting
- International company settles EPA water pollution lawsuit
- Infantino: Soccer without fans no long-term virus solution
- Luge officials rescind penalty against USA's Summer Britcher
- Northam signals last-minute involvement in redistricting row
- Virus outbreak in Iran sickens hundreds, including leaders
- ATP World Tour Santiago Results
- Arizona Cardinals to host game in Mexico City this season
- Nigeria confirms 1st case of new virus in sub-Saharan Africa
- Rhode Island man says in lawsuit he was abused by priest
- F1 teams fear virus outbreak may restrict travel to races
- Stanton upset over latest injury, could miss March 26 opener
- Appeals court temporarily halts Trump’s policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while cases wind through US.
- Appeals court denies tribe’s quest for casino land
- EU launches antitrust probe into Italy loan to Alitalia
- New York rail tunnel repairs could mean more rider headaches
- Young pitching at foundation of Marlins' rebuilding plan
- New Russian athletics president vows to rebuild
- Mercedes’ Bottas fastest on final day of F1 preseason
- Tottenham's Son to be quarantined upon return from Korea
- AP-NORC poll: Impeachment didn't dent Trump approval
- Carnage on Wall Street, but some companies thrive or recover
- ‘Into the Wild’ lures the unprepared to Alaska wilderness
- Weinstein juror: #MeToo movement was not a factor in trial
- Ski racing community starts to back away from toxic wax
- Thousands join Greta Thunberg in march in southwest England
- Koepka fails to make putts and is done at Honda Classic
- 1 dead, 2 held after shooting near West Virginia University
- Gov. Northam-backed gun control bills pass in Virginia
- No injuries reported when crane collapses at LA stadium site
- Authorities seize alligator from Ohio basement
- Djokovic saves 3 match points vs Monfils to make Dubai final
- Europa League Standings
- Europa League Results
- University of Michigan says school hotline has received more than 100 unique complaints of sex abuse by late doctor
- Rabada out of Aussie and India ODI series with groin strain
- Trump sending Pompeo for signing of Taliban peace agreement aimed at bringing US troops home from Afghanistan
- Cruise ship sails to St. Maarten after COVID-19 scare
- ACLU appeals in case alleging WV trans teen harassment
- Lady Gaga's father cites homelessness for his bar's woes
- Viral fear sparks global run on face masks
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot during police standoff
- Peralta opts for security in $15.5M deal with Brewers
- US reports first drug shortage tied to virus outbreak
- Trump says Pompeo will witness signing of deal with Taliban
- Buffalo Roman Catholic Diocese seeks bankruptcy protection
- Autopsies set for 2 more inmates from Mississippi prison
- English help Peshawar & Multan win in Pakistan Super League
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- Frankfurt draws in Salzburg to reach Europa League last 16
- Concussion substitutes could be trialed in Olympics soccer
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- US accuses Mexican ex-governor of corruption, cartel bribes
- FCC proposes fines for phone companies that shared user data
- Danish Results
- Danish Standings
- Once skeptics, conservatives out to expand Trump's base
- NYC team in MLS to play another home game at rival Red Bulls
- Kvitova takes out Barty to line up Sabalenka in Qatar final
- Marine general orders removal of Confederate items at bases
- Europa League Glance
- 'Amazing Race' suspends filming as virus precaution
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- American Airlines plans $550 million boost to Oklahoma base
- 2020 CONCACAF Champions League Glance
- 2 killed in dry ice accident at Moscow bath complex
- MLS 2020: Sounders embrace challenge of trying to repeat
- Cruise lines, passengers scramble to respond to coronavirus
- Mass killings database: Workplace shootings remain rare
- Parents slam Serbia bill in chilling 'missing babies' cases
- Beyond Meat, Dell fall; 3M, Forty Seven rise
- FBI surveillance tools at risk amid bipartisan opposition
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Celine gets refined as Balmain celebrates diversity in Paris
- Kiwi rider goes from back brace to track cycling world champ
- Dutch Standings
- Dutch Results
- Michigan gets more than 100 complaints against former doctor
- Hertha comes from 3 goals down to save face in Düsseldorf
- Europa League Glance
- Italy moves to curb virus impact as more countries get cases
- Federal appeals court won't order former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress; dismisses case
- Dad gets 72 years in death of boy found encased in concrete
- Senior Bowl helps some draft prospects prep for NFL combine
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- New science panel formed to deal with infectious diseases
- Ex-bus driver gets jail time for assaulting disabled student
- America Ferrera to depart NBC comedy 'Superstore'
- Q&A: Emerging picture of virus shows world at critical stage
- German Summaries
- German Standings
- German Results
- 2 charged in attack on Spanish-speaking woman, daughter
- 13 suspected immigrants rescued from ocean off California
- BC-US--Index, US
- Merrimack marks D-I hoops arrival with record-setting season
- Sanders-linked group entered into racial discrimination NDA
- Cyprus says Turkey deliberately sent it migrants for months
- Rain delays start of play in 2nd NZ-India test
- French Standings
- French Results
- Business Highlights
- Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be nation's top intelligence official
- Woods takes 3rd straight week off by skipping Bay Hill
- Nashville prepares for first MLS season
- Historic Paris train station evacuated due to nearby fire
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Norwich beats Leicester 1-0, boosts survival hopes in EPL
- More MLB players available for Olympic baseball qualifying
- Johnny Antonelli, pitcher on '54 WS champ Giants, dies at 89
- Free University of New Mexico tuition for some students
- Trump picks Ratcliffe to be top intelligence official again
- Guatemalan prosecutors seek to question former first lady
- Harley-Davidson CEO to leave struggling motorcycle maker
- Trump pushing for three-way arms control with Russia, China
- The Latest: Court ruling disrupts migrant family's hearing
- What's happening: Virus fears hit Africa, markets, schools
- Dems launch Justice probe, seek Stone-related interviews
- Devers likely to be even bigger part of Boston offense
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Mexico confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus
- Mets' Brandon Nimmo cleared to play after cardiac test
- Sociedad goes 3rd in Spain after beating Valladolid 1-0
- NCAA committee proposes 2-minute limit on replay reviews
- Wall Street has worst week since 2008 as S&P 500 drops 11.5%
- PGA European Tour Scores
- Brewery gunman accused of punching woman, gun crime in 90s
- Greinke makes 1st outing after later arrival with Astros
- BC-GLF--Oman Open Scores
- Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads
- Friends, family remember victims of brewery shooting
- Back in LA: US looks to maintain rugby momentum in sevens
- Missouri man charged with murder in wife's presumed death
- US judge cancels oil and gas leases on some sage grouse land
- Anti-Polanski protesters greet French film awards ceremony
- Former Mexico security official denied bail in bribery case
- Guinea's president delays vote on contested referendum
- Steele takes 1-shot lead at midpoint of The Honda Classic
- Royals' Pérez catches for 1st time since Tommy John surgery.
- Benedetto scores 3 as Marseille bounces back to win in Nimes
- Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw Ks four in spring debut
- Report: Los Angeles deputies shared Kobe Bryant crash photos
- Aide: Media ignores Trump's loving bond with 13-year-old son
- Bucks' Khris Middleton misses Thunder game due to sore neck
- High-tech Chicago exhibit puts visitors eye-to-eye with MLK
- Argentine Standings
- Argentine Results
- Turkey, Russia talk tensions in Syria as migrants push west
- Red, white & shoes? Footwear at forefront of marathon trials
- BC-GLF--Honda Classic Scores
- Brett Quigley shoots 64 to take Cologuard Classic lead
- Dance teacher sentenced to 9 months for exposing teen to HIV
- Michigan St hires Scottie Hazelton as defensive coordinator
- Outbreak starts to look more like worldwide economic crisis
- Les Misérables are smiling: French rugby is back in harmony
- India 85-2 at lunch on Day 1 of 2nd test against New Zealand
- Ranger F Kreider suffers broken foot against Flyers
- No. 23 Princeton women win 19th straight, clinch Ivy League
- Garín retires from Chile Open quarterfinal with back pain
- 'Bernie or brokered': Democratic race at critical crossroads
- Dems joust with Pompeo at hearing, the 1st since impeachment
- Coronavirus found in tears: Chinese study
- China uses dairy factory to show it's getting back to work
- Outbreak starts to look more like worldwide economic crisis
- UN chief urges Syria cease-fire but Russia and China oppose
- Carey, Pickett lift Siena to 52-50 victory over Marist
- Agency: 2nd US case of person who got virus from community
- Crawley leads Georgia Southern over Georgia St. 79-70
- Vander Plas sparks Ohio to 76-69 victory over Kent State
- Kelly scores 16 to lead Quinnipiac over Fairfield 60-58
- After trying year, Dayton rallies around college hoops team
- Reserves Haskett, Ledlum power Harvard past Columbia 77-69
- No. 4 Dayton gets A-10 title with 82-67 win over Davidson
- Sistare scores 25 to lead Dartmouth past Cornell 82-70
- Column: Hammer drops on China's Sun after years of suspicion
- Friberg scores 13 to carry Princeton past Brown 71-49
- Trump accuses Democrats of 'hoax' for criticizing virus plan
- Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping case
- Wright State beat Northern Kentucky, wins Horizon League
- Chicago police boost mass transit presence amid crime spike
- Ross, Gordon lead Magic over Timberwolves 136-125
- Court won't order former WH counsel to testify before House
- Atkinson, Bruner help Yale hold off Pennsylvania 76-73
- Kyle Busch welcomes Truck bounty hunters: 'Bring it on'
- Alishan movie a hit at Japan’s tourism film festival
- Girard's late goal lifts Avalanche over Hurricanes 3-2
- Goodman, Jones lead Oregon State women past Washington 75-61
- Collins, Reddish power Hawks' offense in win over Nets
- No. 13 Arizona beats No. 4 Stanford 73-72 in overtime
- India 194-5 at tea on Day 1 of 2nd test against New Zealand
- Taiwan government condemns Hong Kong media tycoon's arrest
- Taiwan debunks rumor that visitors to Thailand will be quarantined
- China manufacturing plunges in February amid virus controls
- Heat spoil Doncic's 21st birthday, top Mavericks 126-118
- Alex Stalock makes 24 saves, Wild rout Blue Jackets 5-0
- Rozier hits tiebreaking FT, Hornets beat Raptors 99-96
- Ingram, Williamson lead Pelicans past Cavaliers 116-104
- The big crunch: For 2020 Dems, March is key in delegate race
- El Salvador reconciliation law vetoed over impunity fears
- Marshall scores 21 to lead Rider past Monmouth 79-67
- De'Aaron Fox scores 25 points, Kings beat Grizzlies 104-101
- Police chase stolen ambulance in Philadelphia, nab driver
- No. 24 Arizona State women beat California 77-54
- Pistons snap 7-game skid by beating Suns 113-111
- Virus effects take hold as Trump calls criticisms a 'hoax'
- As virus spreads, other countries can learn from China
- Taiwan health minister opposes crackdown on illegal foreign nurses
- Washington State holds on late to topple Washington 78-74
- Terry leads Texas St. over Texas-Arlington 87-85 in 3OT
- Jazz snap 4-game skid with 129-119 win over Wizards
- Kershaw strikes out 4 in 1st spring training appearance
- Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks rout Thunder, 133-86
- Taiwan announces 5 new coronavirus cases for a total of 39
- WTA Acapulco Results
- ATP Acapulco Results
- Gibson makes 28 saves as Anaheim defeats Pittsburgh 3-2
- Geneva auto show, other big events canceled amid virus fears
- US postpones southeast Asian leaders' meeting due to virus
- Taiwan International Orchid Show postponed due to coronavirus
- No. 13 Arizona women outlast No. 4 Stanford in overtime
- Taipei deputy mayor wants pets quarantined with their owners
- Smith scores twice, Golden Knights beat Sabres 4-2
- George, Leonard lead LA Clippers' 132-103 rout of Nuggets
- Jamieson has 5 wickets for NZ vs India, 1st day of 2nd test
- Giroux scores 2 to help Flyers beat Rangers 5-2
- States to get test kits as White House amps up virus effort
- Family says Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe’s grocery chain, has died at age 89
- No. 3 Oregon women rout Washington State 88-57
- Onyenwere leads No. 9 UCLA women past Colorado 62-52
- Giroux scores 2, Flyers beat Rangers 5-2 for 5th straight
- Sitting on floor of Taipei Main Station lobby banned due to coronavirus
- Taiwan to test group of 36 visitors to Dubai and Egypt for coronavirus
- Japan sporting events at empty stadiums amid virus outbreak
- Malaysia king appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister, trumping Mahathir Mohamad's bid to return to power
- Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe’s markets, dies
- Fugitive hacker returns to Taiwan after 13 years on run in China
- North Korean leader calls for stronger anti-virus efforts
- Turkey's Erdogan says borders with Europe are open to migrants; 1,000s of refugees gather along Turkish-Greek frontier.
- AP Week in Pictures
- Ben Ainslie and Britain reign supreme in 1st SailGP race
- Iran Health Ministry spokesman says 43 dead amid 593 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic
- Key questions heading into South Carolina Democratic primary
- Train crashes into passenger bus in south Pakistan, 19 dead
- Health Ministry spokesman says Iran preparing for possibility of ‘tens of thousands’ coming to test for new coronavirus.
- Pope cancels audiences for third day with apparent cold
- As India counts dead, brutality of Hindu-Muslim riot emerges
- Many Venezuelans struggle to put food on the table in crisis
- Taipei MRT to turn away passengers with 38 degree fevers
- Stuck in Spain, Wuhan soccer team gets to watch Madrid-Barça
- Catholic churches for Filipinos in Taiwan close over coronavirus
- Stock market jitters? Try some patience and perspective
- Ortlieb wins 1st World Cup, Brignone extends overall lead
- Developer to open hub to grow U.S. offshore wind industry
- Top British civil servant quits over treatment by minister
- US to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in 14 months if Taliban meet commitments to prevent terrorism
- US, Taliban sign peace agreement aimed at ending 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan, America's longest-running war
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Trump seeks high court approval to speed deportations
- AP Explains: US-Taliban deal won't ensure peace for Afghans
- A timeline of key events in Afghanistan's 40 years of wars
- Pompeo says US is 'realistic,' but 'seizing the best opportunity for peace in a generation' in Afghanistan
- Hermann rallies in final run, wins world skeleton title
- US striker Weah ruled out until next season after surgery
- Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed
- ATP World Tour Dubai Championship Results
- US officials say complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan not contingent on specific outcome of intra-Afghan talks
- Rossouw hits fastest ton in PSL as Multan beats Quetta
- Court halts Trump asylum policy, then suspends its own order
- Teens love the video app TikTok. Do they love it too much?
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Thousands march in memory of slain Russian opposition leader
- Germany takes World Cup women's, doubles luge overall titles
- Kriechmayr wins super-G as World Cup leader Kilde crashes
- Romo remains with CBS after agreeing to long-term contract
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- Paris half-marathon canceled because of coronavirus
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- English Summaries
- English Results
- AHL Glance
- Former champ Luiten in 6-way tie for lead at Oman Open
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- 5 Serie A games postponed in bid to contain virus outbreak
- Biden hopes South Carolina win means a Super Tuesday boost
- Trump tries to shift blame as virus outbreak rattles markets
- Jeff Sessions in fight to win back his old Senate seat
- Eight fighters with Lebanon's Hezbollah killed in Syria
- Malaysia's Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister
- Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla banned for 8 games for racism
- 44 African American graves found under Florida parking lot
- Japan's leader announces $2.5B package to help fight virus
- Palace close to safety in EPL after 1-0 win at Brighton
- NH-based bus company stops warrantless immigration checks
- Madrid looks to end poor run at home in 'clásico' vs Barça
- Ecuador confirma primer caso de coronavirus
- WTA Doha Results
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Catalan separatists rally in France with fugitive ex-leader
- West Ham out of relegation zone by beating Southampton 3-1
- German Results
- German Standings
- German Summaries
- Review of soccer offside law to give advantage to attackers
- Newcastle held scoreless again in 0-0 draw with Burnley
- Italian authorities report coronavirus cases are up to 1,128, including eight more deaths for a total of 29
- Danish Standings
- Danish Results
- Serbia passes law in response to missing babies scandal
- Alonso double rescues point for Chelsea at Bournemouth
- ATP Acapulco Results
- Sabalenka beats Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 to win Qatar Open
- Infantino says 'wrong' only men deciding laws of soccer
- Iran says 'tens of thousands' may get tested for coronavirus
- Trump says he thinks Afghan peace talks will 'be successful in the end,' says he will meet with Taliban leaders
- France bans gatherings, frowns on kissing, to fight virus
- Trump says 22 patients in United States have coronavirus and more are likely
- French Results
- French Standings
- Trump bans travel to US from Iran; urges Americans not to travel to areas in Italy and South Korea hit by COVID-19
- Pence says some COVID-19 patients in US are in intensive care units, but says overall infection risk to Americans is low
- Blackhawks' Shaw, Smith to miss rest of season with injuries
- Anger flares anew over France's divisive pension reforms
- Trump says he is 'thinking about' possibly closing US border with Mexico to guard against COVID-19 spread
- ATP World Tour Santiago Results
- Israeli PM vows not to shirk corruption trial after election
- US rider Dygert breaks world record at track cycling worlds
- Liverpool slumps to 1st loss of EPL season, 3-0 at Watford
- Egypt: We'll use 'all means' to defend Nile interests
- Tulane removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its history
- Led by Harvey, Orioles hope for better bullpen in 2020
- Protesting gender violence, activists hold school buildings
- Boubacar, Eastern Michigan rally to top Central Michigan
- Islanders play all home games at Nassau Coliseum in 2020-21
- Davis scores season-high 43 in Detroit Mercy's 90-88 victory
- British leader Boris Johnson, girlfriend expecting baby
- Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for a 5th Dubai Championships title
- Turkey opens gates into Europe as migrants gather on border
- Italy reports virus cases top 1,100, deaths reach 29
- Dutch Results
- Dutch Standings
- Bill to remove hunting permit need for feral pigs in Guam
- US and Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan
- Rayman carries Colgate past Army 91-65
- Boston University edges Bucknell 74-71
- Colorado 2, D.C. United 1
- Westwood mixes message of ecology with regal Paris fashion
- Garza leads No. 18 Iowa to 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State
- Virus fears keep hundreds of cruise passengers at sea
- Sutherland leads New Hampshire over Binghamton 89-70
- Protesters decry Cyprus crossing point closures over virus
- N. Alabama beats Florida Gulf Coast in OT 78-73
- Cooks scores 27 in NJIT's 76-55 win over Kennesaw State
- Providence knocks off No. 12 Villanova 58-54
- Super Rugby: Blues stun Stormers as Hurricanes, Sharks win
- Mays' strong second half lifts LSU past Texas A&M, 64-50
- Klaasen century as South Africa wins 1st ODI vs Australia
- Shuler carries Ole Miss to blowout win over Vandy
- Fleming lifts Maine over UMBC 74-48
- USA Luge's Mazdzer needs offseason shoulder, elbow surgeries
- Chelsea wins Women's League Cup final in England
- Daly scores 21 to lead St. Joseph's over Fordham 73-69
- N.C. State defeats Pitt 77-73 behind Hellems' surge
- Hawkins scores career-high 38 as Terriers beat CCSU 85-79
- Clint Bowyer edges Jimmie Johnson for NASCAR pole at Fontana
- Robert Morris earns No. 1 seed, Braxton makes NEC history
- What if they played the games and nobody came?
- Iranian director wins prize at Berlin festival in absentia
- Wolf leads No. 14 Northwestern women to Big Ten title
- Jasper Stuyven wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad race
- Hammond forces OT, Niagara pulls away from Iona late, 100-91
- Williams lifts Indiana St. over Valparaiso 71-58
- Bayern game ends in farce after fan banner at Hoffenheim
- Vital scores 27 pts., leads UConn past East Carolina, 84-63
- Invincible no more: Liverpool loses for 1st time in EPL
- No. 1 KU loses Azubuike to injury in 62-58 win over K-State
- No. 20 South Dakota women get perfect Summit League
- Report in Poland lists judges, prosecutors facing reprisals
- Lewis gives Rapids 2-1 win over DC United in MLS opener
- Deas scores 16, sparks La Salle past St. Bonaventure, 73-65
- Greek police fire tear gas at migrants on Turkish border
- Gasperini scores 13 to carry American past Holy Cross 90-47
- Bruins Down Islanders 4-0
- Runaway league leader PSG beats Dijon 4-0; Di María goes off
- Homecoming dance: Jimmie Johnson honored in Fontana finale
- Grant buries 7 3s to send Bryant past Wagner
- Montreal 2, New England 1
- Horne scores 24 to lead Illinois State past Evansville 71-60
- Valencia beats Real Betis 2-1 to end winless streak
- Lazio takes Serie A lead with Juve left idle due to virus
- Jarrett drives for game-winner, Lafayette edges Navy 62-60
- Knapke knocks down 31, Toledo edges Ball State 69-63
- PGA European Tour Scores
- Galen Rupp wins 2nd straight US Olympic marathon trials
- Impact rally to beat Revolution 2-1 in MLS season opener
- Fleming scores 20 to lead Lipscomb past Liberty 77-71
- Charles scores 17 off the bench, E. Illinois tops SIUE 70-52
- Murkey scores 33 to lead Denver past W. Illinois 69-63
- Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Houston 1
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Tennessee hold off Florida 63-58 behind Fulkerson
- Bane has late push for TCU in 75-72 win over No. 2 Baylor
- Akron closes with big run to sink Buffalo 86-73
- Exit polls: Opposition appears to be winning Slovakia vote
- Argentine Standings
- Argentine Results
- Uguak, Kennedy carry Loyola of Chicago past Bradley 67-66
- Fleetwood the leader going into final round of Honda Classic
- US-based pro sports leagues monitoring coronavirus outbreak
- `Let's go home': Afghan war vets torn on US-Taliban deal
- Sibande leads Miami (Ohio) past Bowling Green 73-55
- Trump says getting rid of "bad" people made him successful
- Red Sox lefty Rodriguez aims to repeat healthy, winning ways
- Williams propels Oakland to 68-66 win over Illinois-Chicago
- Saint Peter's pulls out 69-68 win over Canisius
- UALR tops Louisiana-Lafayette 91-69, wins Sun Belt title
- Manotas scores tying goal in Dynamo's 1-1 draw with Galaxy
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump revives false claim on wall at CPAC
- Ete Indien gets easy win in Gulfstream's Fountain of Youth
- VCU uses the second half to blow open George Washington
- Riller leads College of Charleston past Drexel 75-66
- BC-GLF--Honda Classic Scores
- Sacred Heart wins 76-67, LIU's Clark is 1st to 2,000 points
- Hofstra wins CAA with record 20 3-pointers
- Knight scores 20 to lead William & Mary past Elon 86-79
- Fairleigh Dickinson tops Mount St. Mary's 83-77
- Walker, Makurat lead No. 6 UConn to 92-40 win over Houston
- Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, his first victory of the 2020 campaign
- Western Michigan tops Northern Illinois 72-69 on Printy's 3
- Harvey Jr. carries Nicholls St. over New Orleans 92-68
- Stair carries Mercer past Wofford 59-47
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's viral spin on virus; Dem oversteps
- Good's 3-pointer gives ETSU outright Southern title
- Moore drains 7 treys, Colorado State downs Air Force 87-74
- Drake lifts Presbyterian past Charleston Southern 76-65
- Outspoken gang critic LeBarón flees threat in Mexico for US
- Bell blocks shot at buzzer, Jacksonville beats Stetson 53-52
- Cubs' Darvish yields HR to 1st batter of spring, settles in
- Norway's Ruud to face Brazilian teenager in Chile Open final
- No. 23 Princeton women top Yale 64-49, win streak at 20
- South Dakota tops N. Dakota 77-67 behind balanced scoring
- Thomas's career-high 28 sends Coppin St. past Morgan St.
- Kempe gets winner in OT, Kings edge Devils 2-1
- Giants' Smyly breezes through Angels' regulars in 2nd outing
- Gurley scores 20 to lift Furman over The Citadel 82-58
- NHL Wild Card Glance
- Karnik powers Lehigh to 74-71 victory over Loyola (MD)
- Wiley, Carter help Delaware State break 7-game skid 84-63
- Cornwall scores 19 to carry Gardner-Webb past Radford 70-62
- Ecuador reports 1st new virus case; Mexico confirms 2 more
- Mitrou-Long sparks UNLV to 92-69 romp over San Jose State
- Allen leads Samford over VMI 84-78
- Harrison Burton claims 1st Xfinity Series win at Fontana
- Kohl leads Abilene Christian over Cent. Arkansas 75-70
- Chattanooga closes out season with win over UNC Greensboro
- Toronto FC 2, San Jose 2
- North Carolina's long-range barrage sinks Syracuse, 92-79
- Jones scores 26, late FTs as Coastal Carolina hangs on 84-77
- Doolittle has 19 points, Oklahoma beats No. 20 West Virginia
- Sarr, Wake Forest deal blow to Irish NCAA hopes
- Yanks star Judge getting more tests of ailing right shoulder
- Hammond scores 28 in South Carolina Upstate's 90-79 victory
- McGriff, other seniors lead Oklahoma St. over Iowa St.
- Quigley takes 3-shot lead over Couples in Cologuard Classic
- Amended law to require severe drunk drivers to use ignition interlock
- Korita guides Tulsa to 65-54 victory over Central Florida
- New virus: Over 86,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths
- India 242: New Zealand 142-5 at lunch on day 2, 2nd test
- Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 0
- No. 8 Kentucky tops No. 15 Auburn 73-66 to clinch SEC title
- Alanis' stoppage-time goal helps Earthquakes tie Toronto 2-2
- Blount carries NC Central past SC State 83-82 in 2OT
- Carter helps Mississippi State beat Missouri 67-63
- FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0
- Hawthorne carries UT-Martin past SE Missouri 87-78
- Hsieh, Strycova seal title win at Qatar Total Open in Doha
- Dawes' dash lifts Clemson to 70-69 win over No. 6 Seminoles
- Lamb scores 20 to carry Vermont over UMass-Lowell 94-77
- Ward, Samuelson, Shahid spark N. Dakota St. romp, 87-67
- Spencer, Lusane lead Campbell past UNC-Asheville 78-69
- Phyfe leads Northern Iowa past Drake 70-43
- Mitchell leads Santa Clara over Portland 73-68
- Francis scores 20 points, Richmond wallops UMass, 95-71
- Lightning 3 special team goals, end 4-game skid, top Flames
- Lightning captain Stamkos to miss 6-8 weeks after surgery
- Harvard handles Cornell in convincing 67-58 win
- Butler rolls past DePaul 60-42
- Knight sparks Dartmouth to 76-57 victory over Columbia
- Davis hits 3rd spring HR, Judge more tests, Buehler sharp
- Childs scores career-high 38 as No. 17 BYU wins 9th straight
- Belo scores 20 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 63-57
- Ondrasek, Pomykal score in FC Dallas' opening win over Union
- Billionaire activist Tom Steyer ending Democratic presidential campaign after pouring millions of dollars into his bid
- Stephen F. Austin clinches outright Southland title
- Mohammed leads Missouri State past Southern Illinois 84-59
- Jackson St. tops Mississippi Valley St. 87-70
- California holds off Utah in overtime 86-79
- Socialist hardliner aims gun on Guaidó march in Venezuela
- Penn beats Brown 73-68, keeps tourney hopes alive
- Real Salt Lake plays Orlando City to scoreless draw
- Yale wins 4th straight, holds off Princeton late, 66-63
- SE Louisiana snaps 8-game skid and beats Northwestern St.
- Bishop scores 26 to lead Norfolk St. past Howard 89-59
- Fresno State tops Wyoming 63-55 behind Hyder, Hart
- Garcia leads Stony Brook over Albany 52-49
- Edwards scores 26, leads Georgia past Arkansas 99-89
- Anderson lifts Delaware over UNC Wilmington 82-65
- Brown, Taylor lead E. Kentucky over Morehead St. 80-76
- Huff plays huge as Virginia beats No. 7 Duke, 52-50
- Robinson, Randle lead Knicks past Bulls, 125-115
- Southern spreads the scoring wealth beating Alcorn St.
- Moss lifts Grambling St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 60-46
- Kane, Toews lead Blackhawks over Panthers 3-2 in shootout
- Acapulco Results
- Patterson lifts Prairie View past Alabama St. 65-58
- Lewis carries Texas A&M-CC past Incarnate Word 78-70
- Winthrop tops High Point to claim share of Big South title
- Coronavirus rumors spread on app cripple LA's Koreatown
- Billionaire Tom Steyer ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid
- Smith, Cox double-doubles for Big 12 champion No. 2 Baylor
- No. 2 Baylor women top Kansas State, celebrate Big 12 title
- Avs beat Predators, match season high with 6th straight win
- Duquesne beats back George Mason with Carry at foul line
- Atlanta 2, Nashville 1
- Achiuwa helps Memphis hold off Tulane 74-67 in overtime
- Quisenberry carries Youngstown St. past Milwaukee 73-69
- Koehler free throw puts UC Davis past Long Beach St. 77-76
- Varner powers UT Rio Grande Valley past Grand Canyon, 88-80
- McCloud leads Green Bay past Cleveland St. 74-67
- White sparks UMKC; Roos wallop Chicago State, 80-58
- Jamaica bans Taiwanese travelers due to coronavirus
- Hopkins leads Texas Southern past Alabama A&M 85-58
- Oral Roberts holds off Purdue-Fort Wayne in finale, 72-66
- Smith leads Murray St. over Austin Peay 75-61
- Lott scores 22 to lift South Alabama past Troy 78-63
- Belmont wins 10th straight, tops Tennessee State 72-65
- Marincin gets rare goal, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2
- Southern Utah snaps 5-game skid, cruises past Idaho, 87-55
- Dragic helps Heat hold on for 116-113 victory over Nets
- Goolsby, Woods carry Portland St. past Weber St. 89-83
- Keller scores twice in Coyotes' 5-2 win over Sabres
- San Francisco holds off LMU 69-67 in wild finish
- Davison carries E. Washington over N. Colorado 68-64
- Mathews, Utomi lead Southern Cal past Arizona St. 71-61
- Young, Collins lead resurgent Hawks past Trail Blazers
- Fast times continue to create buzz at NFL scouting combine
- The US is increasingly concerned about risks to TSMC’s supply chain
- Petry's goal in OT leads Canadiens past Hurricanes 4-3
- Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
- Hyndman's goal helps Atlanta spoil Nashville's MLS debut 2-1
- Lewis, Davis lead Alabama past South Carolina 90-86
- Alvarado helps Georgia Tech hold off Miami 63-57
- Winston leads No. 24 Michigan St past No. 9 Maryland 78-66
- Brown lifts McNeese State over Houston Baptist 100-80
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Warren, Brogdon lead Pacers past Cavaliers. 113-104
- O'Reilly scores only goal in shootout, Blues beat Stars 4-3
- No. 5 San Diego St. overcomes 2nd-half deficit, tops Nevada
- Morant has 27 points, 14 assists as Grizzlies defeat Lakers
- Biden wins South Carolina, aims for Super Tuesday momentum
- Warriors snap 8-game skid, beating Suns 115-99
- Analysis: Biden positions himself as leading moderate
- Spurs overcome shaky finish to beat Magic, 114-113
- No. 11 Gonzaga women down Portland 56-42
- Japan likely to enter emergency phase in battle against coronavirus
- Westbrook scores 41, Rockets beat Celtics 111-110 in OT
- Isles, Baker reach milestones in disappointing day for U.S.
- Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season opener
- Worku lifts UC Irvine past UC Santa Barbara 69-58
- Takeaways from the South Carolina primary: Joementum
- Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 1
- McCants lifts New Mexico St. over CS Bakersfield 62-46
- Acquaah scores late, Cal Baptist beats Seattle 88-87 in OT
- Tripp scores 22 to lead Pacific past San Diego 71-64
- Petrusev leads No. 3 Gonzaga over Saint Mary's 86-76
- Pridgett leads Montana over Sacramento St. 79-71
- CS Northridge tops Cal St.-Fullerton 99-92
- Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners over virus fears
- Brad Kennedy wins New Zealand Open for 2nd time
- UCLA surges, beats Arizona 69-64 for 7th straight win
- Jackson, Manigault help New Mexico beat Utah State 66-64
- Garcia wins unanimous decision over Vargas at welterweight
- India, 90-6 at stumps, leads NZ by 97 after day 2, 2nd test
- A look at how Israel's 3rd election in a year could play out
- Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2
- Sharks hand Penguins 6th straight loss, 5-0
- Trump, on 1st death from virus in US: 'No reason to panic"
- Chidom, McRae help UC Riverside beat cold-shooting Hawaii
- Taiwan confirms 40th Wuhan coronavirus case
- Take 3: The main actors in Israel's re-do contested election
- Masked bear in SW Taiwan catches attention of Japanese media
- List of sports events affected by the new virus from China
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bats in the final ODI vs. West Indies
- Mahathir seeks Parliament vote as new Malaysian PM sworn in
- Beijing 2022 organizers say on-track despite virus outbreak
- Tajikistan president's loyalists expected to dominate vote
- Number of passengers at Taiwan airport down 70-80% from last year's 228 holiday
- US Department of State expresses concerns over Jimmy Lai's arrest
- Iran raises death toll from new coronavirus to 54 as number of infected cases jumps overnight to 978 people nationwide
- Chinese man sentenced to die for murders at virus roadblock
- AP Interview: Qatar says Gulf snub in Afghan signing unwise
- Saint-Etienne fans injured in fight with Lyon supporters
- Coughing pope cancels participating in Lenten retreat
- Used cars keep Africans moving, but dumping concerns remain
- Afghan peace deal hits first snag over prisoner releases
- Syria says 2 of its jets shot down by Turkey in Syrian airspace amid soaring tensions, pilots ejected with parachutes.
- Brignone wins combined title as World Cup finish is in doubt
- South Africa to repatriate citizens stranded in Wuhan, China
- President's power to can independent agency heads faces test
- Temperatures in N. Taiwan to drop to 13-15 degrees March 4-6
- 'He's one of us': Sanders energizing red-state progressives
- Friendly kissing poses European dilemma as virus spreads
- France's Louvre Museum forced to shut its doors after workers voice fears of becoming infected with coronavirus
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Last crew members leave cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo
- Valimaki takes 1st title at Oman Open after winning playoff
- Danish Results
- Danish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Pinturault dominates Alpine combined race, wins season title
- Dutch Standings
- Dutch Results
- Indonesia bank distributes masks to Indonesian migrant workers
- Repilov wins World Cup luge, US ends season with team silver
- Virus outbreak batters economies, raises fear of spread
- Spring sumo meet to be held with no fans amid virus fears
- Some states make it harder for college students to vote
- Trump, on 1st death from virus in US: ’No reason to panic”
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Anisimov scores shootout winner in Sens' win over Detroit
- MLS Glance
- Friedrich wins the four-man world bobsled title yet again
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- AHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Slovakia's populists win vote with anti-corruption stance
- German Summaries
- German Standings
- German Results
- No beach booze in March in Florida spring break town
- Officials say Yemen’s rebels seize strategic northern city
- Thousands bury Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria's Idlib
- Emergency goalie protocol talk on tap for NHL GMs meeting
- South Africa removes migrants squatting in Cape Town
- Sanders raised stout $46.5M in February; Warren got $29M
- Kasper Asgreen wins Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne
- Four Russian news agency journalists released in Turkey
- French Results
- French Standings
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Pentagon sees Taliban deal as allowing fuller focus on China
- Man United draw 1-1 at Everton in Premier League
- Wolves beat Tottenham to help push for Champions League spot
- Bundesliga fan protests continue for second consecutive day
- Bloomberg banking on Florida but must survive Super Tuesday
- Weary and divided, Israel goes back to the polls
- Argentine president proposes legalizing elective abortions
- Italy says its coronavirus infections jump 40% to 1,576 and deaths of infected people rise to 34
- Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus
- Insider Q&A: Dana Inc. CEO on electric vehicles, coronavirus
- AP Photos: Migrants head to Turkish-Greek border
- Germany, Netherlands cap dominate track cycling worlds
- Manchester City wins English League Cup by beating Aston Villa 2-1
- Rain, art and winter wonderlands at Paris Fashion Week
- West Virginia Univ. president responds after 2 shootings
- Buttigieg at crossroads after poor finish in South Carolina
- English League Cup Champions
- Energy conference in Houston canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
- Women's Alpine World Cup Combined Champions
- Men's Alpine World Cup Combined Champions
- Karachi spoils Steyn's Pakistan Super League debut
- New virus: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead
- AP VoteCast: Black voters carry Biden to his first victory
- South Florida beats Temple 64-58
- Greek Results
- Greek Standings
- AP VoteCast: Voters prioritize health care in South Carolina
- No ice wine for you: Warm winter nixes special German wine
- No. 22 Indiana women beat Michigan, finish fourth in Big Ten
- Doncic to miss Sunday's game at Minnesota with thumb sprain
- Guirantes, Rutgers women upset No. 18 Iowa 78-74 in OT
- Columbus 1, New York City FC 0
- Eastern Libya officials visit Syria to discuss Turkey
- Virus accelerates in Italy; US urges citizens to avoid north
- Red Sox lefty Sale faces hitters for 1st time since August
- New York 3, Cincinnati 2
- Spanish league welcomes Wuhan team, makes donation
- UK rises to 35 coronavirus cases, Czech Republic sees 1st 3
- Zapata nets 3 as Atalanta puts on a show in 7-2 win at Lecce
- 9th horse dies at Santa Anita after being hurt in turf race
- Markakis leads by example with NL East champion Braves
- Gordon, Carr help Texas Tech hold off No. 25 TCU women 87-83
- Turkey, Syria fighting escalates; refugees mass at EU border
- No. 1 Gamecocks win 23rd straight over No. 12 Aggies 60-52
- Man City keeps winning trophies amid bigger off-field fight
- Yankees star Judge to have more tests on shoulder Monday
- Duncan jump starts Red Bulls in 3-2 win over Cincinnati
- Former Argentina coach Sampaoli moves to Brazil's Atletico
- Seniors lead No. 5 Louisville in 70-53 win over Va. Tech
- Spielberg daughter arrested on domestic charge in Tennessee
- PGA European Tour Scores
- Brunelle, Notre Dame women top No. 19 FSU 70-67
- Curry sparks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic 85-80 in OT
- Flyers extend win streak to 6 with 5-3 win over Rangers
- Snowbound: White says he'll skip skateboard, stick to snow
- ATP World Tour Santiago Results
- AP FACT CHECK: Sanders’ shift on delegates needed to win
- Osaghae sparks FIU run in 2nd half, defeat Charlotte 67-52
- Antetokounmpo's 41 points lift Bucks past Hornets 93-85
- Mets' deGrom nearly perfect over 3 IP in first spring start
- Super Tuesday's results don't always match primaries' design
- No. 25 Houston beats Cincinnati, moves into 1st in AAC
- Fascoula rallies Vandy women past No. 15 Kentucky 70-64
- Last-place Cal upsets No. 13 Arizona women on road, 55-54
- Marshall's 3-pointer gives Xavier win over Georgetown 66-63
- Britain's health service not for sale in US free-trade talks
- Ernesto Cardenal, Nicaraguan poet and priest, dies at 95
- More chaos for Serie A after new decree on virus measures
- Hammond, Traore spark Monmouth's 80-60 romp over Manhattan
- Virus fears close down France's famed Louvre Museum
- Crew secure 1-0 victory over NYCFC on Zelarrayan's goal
- Serie A, soccer clubs clash in Italy amid coronavirus chaos
- St. John's hits 14 3s to stop No. 10 Creighton, 91-71
- No. 17 Oregon State women rally to beat Washington State
- BC-GLF--Oman Open Scores
- Martin, Murphy, Peterson spark Rice comeback in 77-66 win
- No. 8 N.C. State makes first 13 3s, beats Virginia 75-64
- Seattle 2, Chicago 1
- Jordan scores 19, Vaughn 17 in Rider's win over Fairfield
- Willard, No. 21 Missouri State women hold off Bradley 69-66
- Astros' McCullers pitches for 1st time since '18, fans Goldy
- Marfo's double-double paces Quinnipiac past Marist 71-52
- Dosunmu scores 17 Illini hold off Hoosiers 67-66
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Matharu helps No. 10 Mississippi St rout Ole Miss 84-59
- Saint Louis downs Rhode Island for third straight win
- Brazil's Seyboth Wild upsets Norway's Ruud to win Chile Open
- AP sources: Pete Buttigieg ending his race for Democratic presidential nomination
- Brawl bloodies former state police chief, hospitalizes man
- Argentine Results
- Argentine Standings
- Lille beats Nantes to boost bid for 3rd spot; Lyon goes 5th
- Fobbs, Gibson help Towson hold off Northeastern 75-72
- NFL combine's speed week ends with another fast finish
- No. 3 Oregon routs Washington 92-56 in regular-season finale
- ‘The Invisible Man’ tops box office with $29 million
- Jackson takes over down the wire leading UTSA past UAB
- N. Texas solidifies C-USA lead with win over W. Kentucky
- The Latest: Sanders says he is stronger candidate than Biden
- Morris scores twice, defending champion Sounders beat Fire
- Man City beats Aston Villa 2-1, wins 3rd straight League Cup
- No. 1 South Carolina wins 23rd in a row, beats No. 12 Aggies
- UTEP peels away from S. Mississippi for 75-56 win
- Former US track and field president Bill Roe dies at age 69
- With virus in mind, Korea's Sungjae Im wins Honda Classic
- Porzingis scores 38; Mavs beat Wolves 111-91 without Doncic
- Biden warmly welcomed in Selma as Dems court black voters
- Dean leads No. 9 UCLA past Utah; Bruns finish 2nd in Pac-12
- Langer rallies to win 41st title on PGA Tour Champions
- Dennis scores 25 to carry Wichita St. over SMU 66-62
- Attacks on Indian journalists highlight growing intolerance
- Sri Lanka wins 3rd ODI for series sweep against West Indies
- Talbot makes 38 saves, Flames beat Panthers 3-0
- Leonard scores 30, Clippers beat 76ers to win 4th straight
- Kopp, Northwestern beat Nebraska in OT, snap 12-game skid
- Los Angeles FC 1, Miami 0
- Maryland ties for top in Big Ten with 99-44 win at Minnesota
- NZ is 46-0 at lunch day 3, chasing 132 to sweep India
- Belibi, No. 4 Stanford pull away from No. 24 Arizona State
- Vinícius Júnior helps Madrid end winless run against Barça
- Rangers' Kluber pitches for 1st time since broken arm
- Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win
- Marquette holds on to beat No. 16 DePaul women 90-83
- Atlanta star Josef Martinez tears right ACL, set for surgery
- Dominican Republic, France report Caribbean virus cases
- McCullers, Kluber back on mound after injuries, deGrom sharp
- Virus fears close down France’s famed Louvre Museum
- Center-right president takes office in Uruguay
- St. John's blows past No. 10 Creighton with 3-point barrage
- Vela puts LAFC past Inter Miami 1-0 in Beckham club's debut
- Team Bryan Brothers win WTT Celebrity All-Star Match
- South Africa rallies to beat Fiji in LA Sevens final
- The Blues hit a purple patch in Super Rugby
- No. 23 Buckeyes surge late to beat No. 19 Michigan 77-63
- Wills leads Stanford past No. 21 Colorado, 74-62
- Illegal migrant workers in Taiwan not to be excluded from coronavirus fight
- US CDC map designates China as high risk, excludes Taiwan
- Japan media praises Taiwan's Wuhan coronavirus measures
- NZ beats India by 7 wickets in 2nd test, wins series 2-0
- Biden fights for momentum in Democrats' shifting primary
- Davison, Pritzl help Wisconsin slip past Minnesota 71-69
- Minnesota 3, Portland 1
- Oklahoma's Dane Acker pitches no-hitter in 1-0 win over LSU
- Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets over Raptors, 133-118
- Kings rally from quick 17-point hole, beat Pistons 106-100
- No. 11 Louisville gets past Hokies, takes half-game ACC lead
- Q&A: Wuhan's biggest temporary hospital could close in March
- Trump campaign looks to the skies to reach voters via blimp
- France closes the Louvre as virus spreads to new fronts
- NZ beats India by 7 wickets in 2nd test, sweeps series 2-0
- Japan electronics maker Sharp to make masks at display plant
- Blue Jackets rally past Canucks 5-3 to aid wild card push
- 132 people in Kaohsiung came in contact with friend of infected Indonesian caregiver
- South Korea's military says North Korea has fired unidentified projectile
- Taiwan’s surgical masks cheapest in the world: Premier
- Newcomer Jamieson shines for NZ in India series
- Klobuchar cancels Minnesota rally as protesters take stage
- Qatar MotoGP race canceled because of virus outbreak
- Zacha, Schneider drive Devils to 3-0 win over Ducks
- Taiwanese restaurants donate free meals to hospital workers
- Ovechkin nets pair of goals as Capitals beat Wild 4-3
- Oil prices fall as coronavirus spreads outside China
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Voting begins as Israel holds elections for third time in under a year.
- Beal continues scoring barrage with 34 points as Wizards win
- Not yet 21, Angels prospect Jo Adell keeps ascending
- AT&T launches new online TV service as video customers fall
- Top 10 tips to ward off Wuhan coronavirus: Taiwanese doctor
- AP Explains: Israel's upcoming vote, its 3rd in under a year
- Face off: Netanyahu, Gantz duel in 3rd Israeli election
- Heavily armed Philippine police have entered a shopping mall in Manila after shots were fired inside the complex
- James' triple-double lifts Lakers past Pelicans, 122-114
- China manufacturing slumps as anti-virus controls bite
- Iraq's PM-designate withdraws from post, prolonging deadlock
- New tool tells users their likelihood of contact with coronavirus patients in Taiwan
- Philippine official says about 30 people are being held by a gunman in a Manila mall, with one shot and wounded
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's viral spin; Sanders' delegates flip
- SC results reveal challenge for Sanders among black voters
- This Week: Construction spending, Costco earns, jobs report
- Minnesota defeats Portland 3-1 in MLS opener for both teams
- Liu Juan, 3 others round out U.S. Olympic table tennis teams
- Asia shares bounce back as BOJ promises support for economy
- Indonesia announces first two cases of Wuhan coronavirus
- China netizens wage fake news war against Taiwan amid coronavirus scare
- Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
- Young woman becomes Taiwan's 41st case of Wuhan coronavirus
- Japan sumo tournament to be held without live audience for first time
- BC-GLF--Honda Classic Scores
- Kopitar scores twice, Kings win in Vegas, 4-1
- Mahathir seeks Parliament vote as new Malaysian PM sworn in
- Taiwanese tourists share plane with Wuhan virus patient, denied entry into Israel
- Australia into women's T20 semis with win over New Zealand
- State radio in Iran says member of council advising its supreme leader dies after falling ill from new coronavirus
- Public in Taiwan allowed to buy 3 masks a week starting March 5
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Taipei promotes hike to build up immune defenses against virus
- Putin boasts about new Russian weapons, calls them defensive
- China's omission of asymptomatic coronavirus cases leaves world in the dark
- With season in doubt, Japan's baseball taps virus experts
- People with albinism issued with protective alarms in Malawi
- Taiwan travel agencies fear closure if coronavirus crisis persists
- North Korea fires presumed short-range missiles into the sea
- Opinion: Without a migrant deal with Turkey, the EU is naked
- India's riot toll rises to 46 as capital remains on edge
- China's response to Wuhan virus foreshadowed in 'World War Z'
- Iran says 66 dead amid 1,501 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic.
- 2020 Watch: How long will Joe Biden's moment last?
- Egypt sentences 37 to death including top militant leader
- Taiwan completes synthesis of potential COVID-19 drug
- China pledges support for US-Taliban peace agreement
- Merkel seeks to reassure migrant groups after racist attacks
- Sanders in the Senate: An outsider plays the inside game
- WTA Lyon Results
- Nokia CEO Suri steps down, Lundmark named successor
- World economy may shrink because of virus, watchdog says
- 'Clásico' puts Madrid at ease again, leaves Barça pressured
- Conviction overturned for couple accused of murdering baby
- Bloomberg's biggest test: Winning votes on Super Tuesday
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Security guard releases hostages in Manila mall, leaves building, ending daylong hostage crisis
- New virus hits Mideast airlines with $100M loss, group says
- Kosovo lays out prospect of tariff cut on Serb goods
- Gilead Sciences buying Forty Seven for $4.9 billion
- Market mood turns sour over virus after temporary relief
- Frankfurt airport shuts down temporarily over drone sighting
- EU checking whether Italian loan to Alitalia was illegal aid
- Taiwan public health expert advises social distancing to combat COVID-19
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Ride with Jake: Burton impact felt over bittersweet weekend
- Showdown with soccer fans leads to chaos in Germany
- Report: War crimes committed by almost all sides in Syria
- Dutch terror trial starting for deadly Utrecht tram shooting
- Virus kills member of council advising Iran’s supreme leader
- Pinturault wins GS to take World Cup lead from Kilde
- Judge rules head of immigration agency was unlawfully named
- 8 suspected Rohingya gangsters shot dead in Bangladesh
- Brazil death toll in Amazon-area boat accident rises to 13
- Supreme Court will decide fate of Obama-era health care law, probably not until after 2020 election
- Stocks open higher on Wall Street following worst week for the market since 2008 on worries about fallout from outbreak
- Friends say Tijuana woman was stalked even after death
- UEFA picks $670M stadium in Budapest for 2022 Europa final
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- Decades after killing, man with dementia faces deportation
- Liz Weston: Unlock the debtor's prison of student loans
- Israel missile hits car in Syria after sniper attack attempt
- Grounded cargo ship causes oil off Brazilian coast
- Justices reject appeal of federal ban on firearm bump stocks
- Turkey's Erdogan hopes to broker Syria truce in Moscow
- Q&A: What's next for the Tokyo Olympics as virus spreads?
- Factories expand despite virus, though deliveries slow
- Bon Jovi's David Bryan on Broadway again, livin' on a prayer
- House approves bill to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes
- 'I am not a traitor': Malaysia's new PM appeals for support
- New virus: More than 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead
- Japanese minister in Lebanon, seeks return of fugitive Ghosn
- American Jewish history museum seeks bankruptcy protection
- A clinic prepares for Supreme Court abortion fight
- OF Luis Robert, INF Carter Kieboom among rookies to watch
- Leipzig apologizes to Japanese fans in relation to virus
- POLL ALERT: Kansas is unanimous No. 1 in Top 25, then Gonzaga, Dayton; Baylor falls 2 spots to No. 4 in week of upheaval
- Businesses at risk for cyberattack but take few precautions
- Huskers' Spielman out for spring to deal with health issue
- Pirates pitcher Steven Brault has strained left shoulder
- Sri Lanka's president has dissolved Parliament ahead of schedule and set elections to be held on April 25
- Joshua defending heavyweight belts vs Pulev in June
- Tyler Adams signs new contract until 2025
- Italy's health system at limit in virus-struck Lombardy
- Boston's Eovaldi hopes to bounce back from an awful 2019.
- Amir's 4-25 and Babar's unbeaten 70 earn Karachi big PSL win
- South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon still lead women's Top 25
- Africa readies for new virus as cases confirmed on continent
- Ex-Liverpool striker Sturridge banned in betting case
- EU-UK trade talks kick off amid threats and deadlines
- Baseball's final Olympic qualifying event postponed to June
- Venezuela, drug trafficking top Trump meeting with Colombia
- Jack Welch, the GE chief who became a superstar, has died
- Justices seem divided over court access for asylum seekers
- List of sports events affected by the virus from China
- Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign, plans to endorse Joe Biden
- Spring practice provides look at Ohio State's future QBs
- Russia athletics admits wrongdoing in fake documents case
- Virus ravaging Iran kills confidant of its supreme leader
- 'Judge Judy' will end 25-year run, but star sticking around
- Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Biden
- Zamboni driver unlikely to spur NHL to change goalie rule
- Business and economic reports scheduled for Tuesday
- France's Louvre stays shut amid staff fears of virus spread
- Washington state health officials announce 3 new virus deaths, bringing total to 5 in state and US
- California voting changes raise concerns for 'Super Tuesday'
- 2 Chinese nationals charged in $100M cryptocurrency scheme
- GOP rivals for Georgia Senate seat make battle official
- Fast start lets Long Beach State put miserable 2019 behind
- Kansas unanimous No. 1 in Top 25; Baylor down 2 spots to 4th
- IN THE PITS: Bowman makes case to keep his Hendrick ride
- Milwaukee brewery employees return to work after shooting
- Sri Lankan Parliament dissolved, elections set for April
- Milan residents banned from cup semifinal at Juventus
- New law toughens penalty for gender violence in Chile
- Half of world's sandy beaches at risk from climate change
- Navy is overhauling education system as US advantages erode
- Refugee life: Nicaraguan graphic designer becomes pig farmer
- W.Va. governor signs 'born alive' abortion bill
- Autopsy set for another Mississippi inmate who dies
- AP sources: Buttigieg to endorse Biden at Monday rally in Dallas as moderates seek to unite behind former vice president
- Albania opposition supports president's anti-govt protest
- UN drastically curtails women's conference for 12,000 people
- Kansas State promotes Klanderman to defensive coordinator
- GBI: Man who fired at police, drove into lake killed himself
- Nik vs. the volcano: How Wallenda is prepping for new stunt
- Esper: US to start initial troop pullback from Afghanistan
- Twitter shares rise on reports of activist investor stake
- Apple to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown
- 3 Russian medallists appeal in Sochi Olympics doping cases
- Supreme Court will decide the fate of Obama health care law
- Illinois rewards Underwood with 3-year contract extension
- Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border
- New Rangers corners with 3B Frazier, Bird competing at 1B
- Ecology and kinetic styles grace Paris Fashion Week shows
- Pass-rusher Ngakoue no longer wants to re-sign with Jaguars
- Guyana elects leader as vast oil boom dawns
- Florida man gets probation for taping dog's mouth shut
- Chipper Jones joins ESPN lineup as game analyst
- Dow Jones surges more than 1,200 points on hopes that central banks will act to shelter global economy from coronavirus
- Media faces challenges in covering coronavirus outbreak
- A hot summer ahead for boxing's heavyweight division
- At 70, Hurricanes' Larranaga says he has no plans to retire
- Top official resigns at troubled African soccer body CAF
- Mexican president's popularity dips amid violence, recession
- Prosecutor: Ex-convict was in bed with victim when arrested
- Public Enemy kicks out Flavor Flav after campaign dispute
- Georgia Tech withdraws NCAA appeal, will miss ACC Tournament
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Vatican sending top 2 sex crimes investigators to Mexico on abuse fact-finding and assistance mission
- Twitter, Costco rise; Carnival, Calavo fall
- European Central Bank head Lagarde: Bank is "ready to take appropriate and targeted measures" to support economy
- From Russia, with fruit: Arctic mission gets record resupply
- Coder charged in massive CIA leak portrayed as vindictive
- Nicaragua refugee farmers carve out existence in Costa Rica
- Guatemala sentences ex congress president to 30 years
- Arsenal overcomes Portsmouth 2-0 to reach FA Cup 6th round
- Business Highlights
- Opera union board member alleges cover-up in Domingo scandal
- After damaging report, W.Va. moves away from voting app
- Venezuelan official denies threat to Guaidó as a 'lie'
- Dustin Johnson decides against playing in the Olympics
- ECB's Lagarde: 'Ready to take targeted action' on economy
- UEFA seeks to dampen Euro 2020 panic over virus outbreak
- Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations
- Injury-riddled Cavaliers to dress nine players against Jazz
- Man pleads not guilty to child abuse but murder plea delayed
- Panic time? Penguins staying patient during unexpected slide
- Man accused of killing officer indicted on gun possession
- What's Happening: Virus empties public spaces, spreads in US
- West Virginia plan: Companies pay $1.25B to end opioid suits
- Scientists meet in Havana on diplomats' mystery illnesses
- AP PHOTOS: Stadiums, arenas sit empty as coronavirus spreads
- 'Inside the Actors Studio' host James Lipton dies at 93
- UN envoy for Libya resigns as truce appears to crumble
- Reordered Democratic field to test Sanders in California
- New Angels manager Maddon sees Cubs for 1st time since exit
- China says North Korea is suffering `negatively' from virus
- Price makes 1st spring training appearance for Dodgers
- Suárez working to get his shoulder healed after pool mishap
- Reward for info on slain dolphins increases to $54,000
- Alabama Senate hopefuls make final case to voters
- The Latest: Outbreak of virus continues to wane in China
- Mavs' Doncic back after missing game with sprained thumb
- Man gets 5+ years' prison for harassing Parkland victims
- Refugee crisis in Greece: Anger and foreboding grow on Lesbos
- Colombia court upholds law restricting access to abortion
- South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon top women's NCAA reveal
- China's skies are briefly clearer while factories stay shut
- First ride featuring Mickey Mouse debuts at Disney World
- Knicks hire longtime player agent Leon Rose as president
- After delay, Virginia Democrats advance redistricting
- Ukraine backlash continues as Pentagon nomination withdrawn
- Tim Ritvo out as COO of horse racing's The Stronach Group
- Vatican sends top 2 sex crimes investigators to Mexico
- Pacers' Oladipo sits vs. Spurs with right knee swelling
- Dodgers' Bellinger scratched from spring training game
- Trump lobs fresh barbs at Dems, rallies GOP faithful in NC
- Injured Aussie Perry ruled out of T20 Cricket World Cup
- Taiwanese woman hospitalized after taking flight with Israeli infected with Wuhan virus
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's false assurances on coronavirus
- Taipei to test new self-driving shuttles in May
- Netherlands to fund program to train offshore wind farm experts in Taiwan
- Kim watches N Korea military drill alongside masked officers
- Klobuchar ends her presidential bid, endorses Biden at rally
- LA district attorney sorry husband aimed gun at protesters
- Bogdanovic's 28 leads Jazz past injury-depleted Cavaliers
- National news agency Australian Associated Press announces it’s closing after 85 years
- Bishop leads Norfolk St. over Delaware St. 79-73
- After 2 weeks of pounding, Leaning Tower of Dallas is down
- Langley lifts NC A&T over SC State 76-65
- Stanley, boardwork, zone help No. 12 Duke top NC State 88-69
- Buttigieg's White House bid ensures place in LGBTQ history
- China's crisis wanes as epidemic takes hold in US, elsewhere
- Coronavirus fears rise after 11 exposed Taiwanese passengers walk through airport
- Inside the final month of Buttigieg's historic campaign
- Japanese mothers struggle to cope after virus shuts schools
- Asian shares rise on hopes central banks may act on outbreak
- Dieng leads 9 scorers in double figures, Memphis routs Hawks
- Australian central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.5% to help counter slowdown
- UConn routs USF to wrap up seventh unbeaten AAC season
- McCollum, Trent help Blazers rout Magic 130-107
- NC Central beats Bethune-Cookman 71-68 in OT
- On Super Tuesday eve, Biden gets boost from former rivals
- Exit polls: Netanyahu short of majority in Israel vote
- Knicks hold on to end Rockets' 6-game win streak, 125-123
- Canadian wins 250-mile dog sled race by a mere 35 seconds
- Porter scores 21 to lead Idaho St. past Weber St. 78-70
- Avs edge Red Wings 2-1 for 7th straight; 9 in row on road
- Warren bets on brokered convention. Will she last that long?
- Avalanche win season-high 7th straight, 2-1 over Red Wings
- Griffin carries Jackson St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 76-56
- Heat stifle Bucks, get 2nd win of season over NBA leaders
- Vietnamese woman arrested for running prostitution ring in S. Taiwan
- Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers beat Predators 8-3
- The Latest: Warren cheers Latina janitors who won higher pay
- Howard tops Md.-Eastern Shore 62-60 for first MEAC win
- WTA Monterrey Results
- White scores 19 as Bulls hold off Doncic, Mavericks 109-107
- Armstrong carries Texas Southern over Alabama St. 78-73
- Tokyo falls back, other Asian markets track Wall St gains
- Andrus leads Prairie View past Alabama A&M 73-62
- Virus news fuels return of forlorn White House briefing room
- Brogdon scores 26, Pacers forced to rally late to beat Spurs
- Moss leads Grambling in 81-61 win over Miss. Valley St.
- 5 key questions ahead of critical Super Tuesday primaries
- Heat stun Bucks 105-89, holding Antetokounmpo to 13 points
- Australia cuts rate to record low 0.5% to fight virus impact
- No. 4 Baylor holds on for 71-68 overtime win over Texas Tech
- Taiwan's 42nd coronavirus case originates with hospital cluster outbreak
- Maddon sees Cubs, Price debuts for Dodgers, Keuchel goes 4
- US peace deal leaves Afghans to determine post-war landscape
- Ex-guard frees dozens of hostages in Manila mall, is subdued
- Taipei mayor's absence attributed to norovirus infection
- Australian Associated Press closing after 85 years
- Taiwan seeks to sign trade pact with Australia
- Taiwan launches special taxi service for coronavirus quarantine arrivals
- Nepal's prime minister in hospital to get kidney transplant
- Tokyo falls back, other Asian markets track Wall St gains
- NBA to players: Avoid high-fives as virus concern grows
- Taiwan gets green light to export pineapples to Australia
- Over 500 Taiwanese travel agencies fear closure before end of June due to virus fear
- Indonesia's most active volcano erupts, spews ash into sky
- Career physician enters the Army at 53 to help the wounded
- Taiwanese man who evaded coronavirus quarantine fined maximum NT$1 million
- Malaysian central bank cuts key rate to counter slowdown
- U.S. to put personnel cap on CCP-controlled media
- Taiwan's THSR to cancel non-reserved seats first week of April as virus precaution
- Taiwan Navy to stay away from coronavirus areas
- Bucks, at 52-9 so far, have reached some rare NBA air
- Fashion retailer Bossini reportedly closing all 51 Taiwan stores this year
- Taiwan's China Airlines cancels 6,500 flights through April due to coronavirus 'avalanche'
- Taiwan postpones Han Kuang military drills amid coronavirus fears
- Taiwan authorities accuse Chinese trolls of spreading Wuhan virus misinformation
- AP PHOTOS: Moroccan fisherwomen venture into man's realm
- Taiwan begins recruitment for youth ambassadors
- Iran's supreme leader orders armed forces to assist Health Ministry in combating the spread of the new coronavirus
- German police raid homes of far-right suspects
- 700 police bust Vietnamese trafficking ring in Germany
- Iran says 77 dead amid 2,336 cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic
- India to face England in Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semis
- Australian Associated Press to shut down after 85 years
- Tokyo Paralympics wheelchair rugby test event called off
- Iranian state TV says lawmaker tells colleagues to stop contact with public as reportedly 23 cases of virus among MPs
- Philippine police: News conference helped end hostage crisis
- Bulgaria gets 40% price cut on Russian natural gas imports
- Jailed Catalan independence leader to teach at university
- WTA Lyon Results
- Semiofficial news agencies in Iran report the head of country's emergency medical services is ill with new coronavirus
- Russia freezes bank accounts of opposition leader, family
- Nashville mayor, area sheriffs confirm unspecified number of deaths after tornadoes shred buildings across Tennessee
- List of sports events affected by the virus from China
- Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirms 7 dead from tornadoes that shred more than 40 buildings
- Eurozone inflation eases back on lower energy costs
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Imprisoned for life as a teen, Myon Burrell finds his voice
- Kapok flowers in full bloom in SW Taiwan countryside
- The Latest: Obama's praise for Biden heard in robocall
- Inter president investigated for insulting league president
- Basque rivals Athletic and Sociedad try to reach Copa final
- Stocks shed some gains after G-7 holds off new stimulus
- Attackers kill police near Indonesia's giant Freeport mine
- UN nuclear watchdog has "a number of questions" about possible undeclared nuclear activities at 3 sites in Iran
- Rights group: Lacoste gloves made in Chinese internment camp
- What to watch as 14 states vote in Super Tuesday primaries
- Thermo Fisher buying Qiagen in deal worth about $10.1B
- Consent the key in Spain's new sex crimes draft bill
- UN nuclear watchdog says Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has nearly tripled in last 3 months
- 6N: Wales will give injured Biggar extra time to get fit
- Paul Byrne named AP's deputy news director in Latin America
- An overview of this week's golf tournaments around the world
- German bishops elect new conference leader amid reform talks
- Poland court defers verdict on legality of some judges
- French president says the government is requisitioning all current and future stocks of protective masks
- First-year USF coach Todd Golden leading Dons his unique way
- Johor beats Suwon Bluewings 2-1 in Asian Champions League
- Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus
- Tennessee emergency management agency spokeswoman raises tornado death toll to 19
- Justices OK state charges for immigrants who use fake IDs
- Bandits kill dozens of people in attacks in northern Nigeria
- Major conferences still with plenty left to be decided
- Super Tuesday voters in some states brave severe weather
- How Asia's official maps promote propaganda
- Hit by power shortages, South Africa's economy in recession
- England prop Vunipola self-isolates after flight via Asia
- Imprisoned for life as a teen, Myon Burrell finds his voice
- Millennial Money: Credit card loyalty is no virtue
- Mexican accused by US as Russian agent pleads not guilty
- Business and economic reports scheduled for Wednesday
- Ex-Michigan football players join list with sex abuse claims
- Mexico president buys first $25 ticket for plane raffle
- Musicals '& Juliet,' 'Dear Evan Hansen' seek Olivier awards
- Universities follow similar playbook in sex assault response
- Peter Pan to continue allowing immigration checks on buses
- Monterrey Results
- Slovenia lawmakers back anti-immigrant politician as new PM
- Justices likely to preserve SEC power to recoup fraud money
- Here's what happens to the votes for candidates who drop out
- Dunk, Patel power Lahore to first win in PSL
- UN agency: Iran nearly triples stockpile of enriched uranium
- Cancel Miranda, PR nationalist who attacked Congress, dies
- Iran's military on alert as virus kills 77, sickens leaders
- WTA Monterrey Results
- Nets' Kyrie Irving has surgery for right shoulder injury
- Togo’s president re-elected, according to final results
- Netanyahu's future still uncertain after Israeli election
- Thousands of migrants look for way around shut Greek border
- Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games this season
- AP EXPLAINS: The new migration crisis at Europe's borders
- Trump allies in Americas block Africans' path to US asylum
- 2 more Kansas St players arrested, both on pot charges
- Thorns acquire defender Becky Sauerbrunn from Royals
- Court considers whether men-only draft is constitutional
- Norway clears cruise passengers after 2 tested for virus
- VA sued over veteran's death from wrongful insulin injection
- Target offers solid profit outlook despite virus uncertainty
- Trump says he had 'very good talk' with Taliban leader, days after signing of Afghanistan peace deal
- Reynolds' rap; Pirates LF looks to back up breakout 2019
- Washington state reports seventh death from coronavirus
- Column: The 4-letter word from Azinger that stirs Ryder Cup
- Bill would expand Maryland governor's powers to fight crime
- Ukraine's prime minister submits resignation, lawmakers say
- Greens, Thunberg say EU climate law lacks ambition
- Bloomberg says contested convention 'only way I can win'
- Cagliari fires Maran amid 11-match winless run, hires Zenga
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Turkey downs Syrian fighter jet in northwest Idlib
- Ronaldo says his mother is in 'stable' condition in hospital
- Portugal grouped with France in Nations League title defense
- After 2019 slump, Aguilar hopes to bounce back with Marlins
- Florida Senate OKs compensation for former death row inmate
- Mississippi seeks abortion ban for race, sex, genetic error
- Report: Recoverer of airmen's remains under investigation
- Washington state health officials report 9 total coronavirus deaths
- Political programming dominates the week in television
- Spain: Games against Italian teams to be played without fans
- Report: No proof of Dem hacking claim by Georgia Gov. Kemp
- Cyprus sees surge in migrants after Turkey opens border
- Čeferin asserts European soccer power in face of 'threats'
- Virus spread prompts Fed to slash rates in surprise move
- AP source: LiAngelo Ball offered G League contract
- US citizen arrested in murder of 2 women in Nicaragua
- Exxon outlines its steps to reduce harmful methane emissions
- France fights mask hoarding; Virus deaths soar in Italy
- 2 Chinese men plead guilty to photographing US Navy base
- Dow sinks 3% after a surprise rate cut by the Federal Reserve fails to calm fears that virus outbreak will hurt economy
- Mild now, wild later? UK prepares for severe virus spread
- Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors
- Libya says oil shutdown losses close to $2.6 billion
- US prosecutors tie Honduras president to drug trafficker
- US appeals court says Ohio inmates don't get extra vote time
- Padres counting on Pham to be part of lineup's 'heartbeat'
- Rose has sprained ankle, to be re-evaluated in 2 weeks
- Target, Allscripts fall; Boingo, Thermo Fisher rise
- Bayern, 4th-tier Saarbrücken reach German Cup semifinals
- Cards' Andrew Miller loses feeling for pitches
- Army beginning increased virus screening for new recruits
- Irish architects Farrell, McNamara win Pritzker Prize
- Judo champion who fled Iran gets new Olympic nationality
- What's Happening: Mask hoarders rebuked, Olympics delay eyed
- US-Taliban deal comes under pressure just days after signing
- UN envoy warns Iraq is being `pushed into the unknown'
- Juventus-Milan Cup semifinal postponed indefinitely
- Business Highlights
- Nevada coach Jay Norvell receives new 5-year contract
- Red Sox ace Chris Sale has MRI for elbow soreness
- At GMs meetings, Oilers' Holland likes where he's at
- Act of compassion leads to a spot at Bay Hill for Matthews
- 2012 Wisconsin Sikh temple shooting survivor dies of wounds
- Death toll climbs to 25 in Tennessee tornadoes, state's governor says
- Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it
- Police: Accused syringe attacker had semen-filled needles
- Verlander says groin tightness no longer a concern
- Senators scrutinize web-scraping facial recognition startup
- Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies of cancer at age 67
- Trump campaign sues Washington Post, claims defamation
- Democratic Party spokeswoman: Judge has ruled some Tennessee polls must extend Super Tuesday hours in wake of tornado
- Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to Chelsea
- AP Exclusive _ Bryant ruling: Cubs did nothing 'nefarious'
- Vuitton stages style history wall, Chanel goes pared-down
- Spurs coach Popovich misses game vs Hornets; Duncan fills in
- US deports former Guatemalan soldier wanted in 1982 massacre
- CIAA tourney: Balancing basketball, partying for 75 years
- The impact of spreading virus on businesses and economy
- UN: World's biggest humanitarian crisis in Syria northwest
- Wisconsin hosts largest technical dairy competition in world
- Frustration rising over lack of access to coronavirus tests
- Japan Olympic Minister: Games could be held any time in 2020
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Virginia
- Carrasco feeling strong, ready for new start with Indians
- French pensions: Government survives two confidence votes
- WCC's Double Trouble. No. 12 Gonzaga has two sets of twins
- Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in Vermont, scoring victory in his home state
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Vermont
- China denounces US cap on reporter numbers as prejudicial
- Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton unlikely for Yankees' opener
- Arrival of new virus sparks songs across Latin America
- Another banner, No. 1 seed on line for No. 5 Aztecs in March
- The Latest: Mike Pence says CDC to issue new virus guidance
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in North Carolina
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in North Carolina
- Trade show blues: Exhibitions go virtual as virus spreads
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Alabama
- Wave of surfers' support seals Tahiti as 2024 Olympic venue
- AP source: Broncos to acquire Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Alabama
- County restricts immigration agents after courthouse arrest
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Oklahoma
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Tennessee
- McEnroe not counting out Federer after latest surgery
- White Sox think CF Robert is headed for stardom
- Roy Cooper wins Democratic nomination for governor in North Carolina primary election
- Dan Forest wins Republican nomination for governor in North Carolina primary election
- 4 Mexican bishops referred to superiors in sex abuse cases
- Thom Tillis wins Republican Senate primary in North Carolina
- Virus forces Basketball Africa League to push back season
- Suns' Oubre has surgery on knee, out at least 4 weeks
- Cal Cunningham wins Democratic Senate primary in North Carolina
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Arkansas
- In NC, Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest win primaries
- Cricket Australia says ICC refuses reserve day for T20 semis
- Tensions rise as US death toll from coronavirus reaches 9
- Lawmakers close in on $7.5B measure to battle coronavirus
- Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 24
- GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, Dem Cal Cunningham are NC Senate picks
- Taiwan pledges fund to reduce night markets’ exposure to coronavirus
- Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in Colorado; Donald Trump wins GOP primary in Texas
- John Cornyn wins Republican Senate primary in Texas
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Oklahoma
- Sherod's 19 lift Richmond past Davidson, 80-63
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Colorado
- Northwestern eyes big things after tying for 1st in Big Ten
- Virus crisis ebbs in China, spreads fear across the West
- Chinese warplane's radar locked onto Taiwanese fighter jet
- Taiwan Presidential Office building steps up precautions against coronavirus
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Tennessee
- Democrats: Judge extends Tennessee voting in storm-hit area
- Williams carries Cincinnati past South Florida 79-67
- 5 years after devastating accident, Speidel gets his moment
- Davis scores 16 to carry Texas-Arlington over Troy 78-64
- Pippen carries Kent St. over Bowling Green 83-69
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Minnesota
- Top-seeded Liberty beats NJIT 55-49 in ASUN quarterfinal
- Lehigh tops Loyola (Md.) 78-75 in Patriot first round
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Arkansas
- Teague carries Ball St. over Cent. Michigan 85-68
- Stetson beats North Alabama 82-72 in Atlantic Sun tourney
- Youngstown State beats Milwaukee 63-57 in Horizon tourney
- Kotsar leads South Carolina over Mississippi State 83-71
- Hughes scores 28, leads Syracuse to 84-71 victory over BC
- Jackson leads UMBC over Stony Brook 75-67 in finale
- Oakland opens Horizon tournament with 80-59 win
- Bucknell defeats Holy Cross 65-62 in Patriot League tourney
- Trump won't extend spy powers without reforms, senator says
- Spurs get Tim Duncan first win as acting head coach
- Johnson leads W. Michigan over E. Michigan 70-54
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Utah
- North Korean swagger may conceal brewing virus disaster
- Dow sinks 2.9% after rate cut fails to stem market's dread
- North Florida beats Jacksonville 91-88 in ASUN quarterfinal
- Buffalo has 5 in double figures, beats Miami (Ohio) 75-69
- Williams scores 20 to lead Akron past Ohio 74-67
- Trump says he spoke to a Taliban leader, had 'good talk'
- Charleston Southern tops Presbyterian in Big South tourney
- Prijovic carries Maine past Hartford 71-65
- Georgia State beats regular-season champion Little Rock
- Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in Utah
- Duquesne edges VCU in overtime, 80-77
- German scores 22 to lift N. Illinois past Toledo 71-50
- Asadullah scores career-high 40, Lipscomb beats FGCU 68-63
- WHO hikes Wuhan coronavirus death rate to 3.4%
- Louisiana-Lafayette beats Coastal Carolina 108-101
- Johnson carries Appalachian St. over Louisiana-Monroe 61-57
- Bridges lifts UIC over IUPUI 93-59 in Horizon tourney
- Lutete lifts UMass-Lowell past New Hampshire 63-54
- Crosby collects 800th assist, Penguins top Senators 7-3
- Over 200 medical workers at Wuhan hospital reportedly infected with coronavirus
- Gallagher helps Canadiens start fast, beat Islanders 6-2
- Anthony, Brooks lead North Carolina past Wake Forest 93-83
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts, upsetting Elizabeth Warren in her home state
- Kim's sister's 1st official remarks hint at elevated status
- Spike Lee: I'm done watching Knicks at MSG this season
- Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in California, claiming biggest prize on Super Tuesday
- Rutgers stuns No. 9 Maryland for school record 18th home win
- Moore's free throws lift DePaul over Marquette 69-68
- Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville advance to runoff election in Republican Senate primary in Alabama
- Taiwan dietitian reports lax coronavirus measures at US medical facility
- Taiwan's KMT party set to elect new chair amid coronavirus scare
- Elizabeth Warren finishes a disappointing third in Democratic presidential primary in her home state of Massachusetts
- MJ Hegar advances to Democratic Senate primary runoff in Texas
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in California
- US House of Representatives to consider TAIPEI Act on Thursday
- Jude, UNC Asheville beat Campbell 72-68 in Big South tourney
- Blues beat Rangers 3-1 for 8th straight victory
- Hammond, USC Upstate beat High Point in Big South tourney
- Lee's 38 leads Vanderbilt to 87-79 upset of Alabama
- LeVert scores 51 points, Nets stun Celtics 129-120 in OT
- Leonard scores 25, leads Clippers past Thunder 109-94
- Democrat MJ Hegar makes runoff in crowded Texas Senate race
- Taiwan research reveals gut bacteria as new hope for treating hair loss in men
- Fiala scores in 5th straight game as Wild beat Predators 3-1
- Fed's Powell faces a puzzling crisis with no simple solution
- ADHD diagnoses increasing in black kids, report suggests
- Beasley, Russell lead Timberwolves past Pelicans, 139-134
- Chicago scores on 3 consecutive shots, beats Ducks 6-2
- China's schools, forced online by virus, run into censors
- Convicted sex offender captured after armed robbery in Taipei
- Torrential rains kill 16 on Brazil coast, and dozens missing
- NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division lead
- Stephen F. Austin beats Abilene Christian 77-72
- A disconnect between Trump and health officials on virus
- Connor registers 3-point game, Jets beat Sabres 3-1
- Raptors rally, snap three-game skid by beating Suns 123-114
- Paschall helps Warriors rally to stun Nuggets 116-100
- Hunter Jr helps Purdue beat No. 18 Iowa 77-68
- Tornadoes, virus fears, machines disrupt some voting
- Culver, McBride lead West Virginia past Iowa State 77-71
- Malaysia's new PM delays Parliament, and no-confidence vote
- Coleman's 3 with 0.4 seconds left lifts Texas over Oklahoma
- Eaton, Arkansas St. rally late, beat Georgia Southern 76-75
- Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines to suspend Penang flights amid coronavirus outbreak
- Judge, Stanton likely to start on IL; Sale's elbow hurting
- Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1
- Mitchell lifts South Alabama over Texas St. 58-54
- Crosby collects 800th assist, Penguins snap 6-game skid
- Fox scores 31 as Kings hold off Beal, Wizards 133-126
- An NCAA Tournament with empty arenas? It can't be ruled out
- Grandson of late President Bush fails in congressional bid
- Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win
- Fulkerson scores 27, Tennessee stuns No. 6 Kentucky 81-73
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Texas, taking Super Tuesday's second biggest prize
- Anthony Davis scores 37, leads Lakers past Sixers 120-107
- Republican agitator makes runoff for Texas schools seat
- Lehner gets first shutout of season, Vegas beats Devils 3-0
- Former White House doctor Jackson goes to Texas GOP runoff
- McDonald’s chicken ad draws ire of farmers in Taiwan
- No one immune to China's Wuhan coronavirus: WHO
- Japanese legislator calls for COVID-19 to be called 'Wuhan pneumonia'
- Taiwan taxpayers to get one-month reprieve if affected by coronavirus
- Growing pains: Krueger, Eakins and McLellan staying positive
- Taiwan urges public to avoid gatherings of more than 1,000 participants over coronavirus concerns
- Taiwan bans export of temperature guns during coronavirus outbreak
- Photo of the Day: Taiwanese mascot coins acronym for coronavirus tips - WUHAN
- Ukrainian parliament set to accept PM's resignation
- 60% of businesses optimistic about Taiwan’s 2020 economic outlook: AmCham Taipei
- US military says it has conducted airstrike against Taliban forces in Afghanistan, in first such attack since peace deal
- Summer temperatures not enough to kill coronavirus: Taiwan Health Minister
- World stocks mixed after Wall Street sinks despite rate cut
- Australia worries about Chinese students breaking quarantine requirements
- Chinese woman nukes 3,000 RMB in microwave to 'disinfect' bills
- Lego earnings rise, expects to avoid big hit from virus
- DGBAS expects a massive budget for combating virus to boost Taiwan’s economic outlook
- Egyptian army says high-profile Islamic militant executed
- Community spread in Taiwan inevitable: CECC head
- Lawyer: Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who just won Berlin Film Festival prize, summoned for 1-year prison term
- Iran says 92 dead amid 2,922 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic
- US strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal
- Portal, who helped guide Chris Froome at Tour, dies at 40
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Lawyer says award-winning Iran filmmaker summoned to prison
- Pastor of tornado-damaged Nashville church looks to recovery
- Iranian state television says Friday prayers canceled across all provincial capitals amid coronavirus outbreak
- Budget carrier flydubai slams Boeing for loss of business
- Journal of the American Medical Association lauds Taiwan’s coronavirus efforts
- 10-man Jeonbuk draws 2-2 with Sydney FC in Asian CL
- UK police ask Vietnamese migrants for help in deaths probe
- Mona Lisa's smile restored: Louvre reopens after virus fears
- Serbia's opposition-boycotted general election set for April
- Taiwan’s DPP expels close associate of former President Chen Shui-bian
- WTA Lyon Results
- Chairman of winning party in Slovak vote to form government
- Doctors: Nepal prime minister's kidney transplant successful
- Saudi Arabia bans citizens and residents from performing Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca over fears about new virus
- AP Exclusive: Death row inmate slips through legal system
- Jac Collinsworth returning to NBC after 3 years with ESPN
- Italian media: Government orders schools closed nationwide through mid-March to contain coronavirus outbreak
- Sessions advances to Texas GOP runoff in Congress return bid
- Virginia school aide sentenced for stealing students' pills
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 'Host City Contract'gives IOC much leeway to cancel Olympics
- Stocks rise as investors monitor virus, Biden resurgence
- UK's Johnson stands by colleague as bullying claims mount
- EU commission unveils climate law amid criticism
- Oakley empathizes with Spike Lee over treatment at MSG
- Pakistan reschedules only ODI at Bangladesh's request
- U.S. businesses add 183K jobs in sign of pre-virus health
- Brazil's economy posts third year of slow growth in 2019
- Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Joe Biden
- Baltimore squeegee kids find work, risks, cash at stoplights
- Canada cuts interest rates because of the virus outbreak
- Sheriff: 3 dead, no survivors in Georgia small plane crash
- Fiat Chrysler US sales chief who sued the company is leaving
- Congressional primaries: Sessions in Alabama Senate runoff
- San Antonio: CDC planned to drop cruise passengers at mall
- Judge delays reckless murder trial of former NASA astronaut
- Virus hammers business travel as wary companies nix trips
- Germany: Left-wing governor returns after month of turmoil
- Slovenia police find 30 migrants in sealed train wagons
- Takeaways from Super Tuesday: Bloomberg out, Biden buoyed
- Syrian, Turkish armies engage in new deadly clashes in Idlib
- Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to US fuel pump recall
- India restores full internet access in Kashmir for 2 weeks
- Olympic advice on transgender athletes due after Tokyo Games
- Spanish minister defends bold slogan for bill on sex crimes
- No money for masterpieces: Louvre bans cash over virus fears
- Brawl erupts in Turkey's parliament over Syria involvement
- What the virus outbreak means for home loans, mortgage rates
- Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it
- Twitter preps ephemeral tweets, starts testing in Brazil
- Midfielder Victor Wanyama signs with MLS's Montreal Impact
- Virus concerns: What to know if you're planning a trip
- No handshakes between players and officials in French league
- Analysis: Biden's stunning turnabout remakes Democratic race
- Verstappen tests Zandvoort track that will host Dutch GP
- Cerebral new FX series 'Devs' likely to blow some minds
- Hotter climate upped risk of Australia's record fires by 30%
- Business owners contend with threat, reality of coronavirus
- AP VoteCast: Health care, climate top issues in Colorado
- Police: Small child seen falling from moving vehicle unhurt
- Despite virus, IOC unwavering on Olympics starting in July
- Swiss prosecutor disciplined for misconduct in FIFA case
- Arlo White to broadcast for Chicago Fire in addition to NBC
- Man who filmed infant sex abuse sentenced to life in prison
- Russia-Turkey talks a last chance to avert Idlib calamity
- AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in Minnesota
- Virus death rate still uncertain as mild cases are missed
- Maryland board approves $8.7M for 3 wrongly imprisoned men
- 7 F1 teams oppose settlement in FIA's Ferrari investigation
- Orioles' John Means hopes that 2019 success was no fluke
- AP VoteCast: A state-by-state snapshot of Super Tuesday
- NHL keeping close eye on virus, limiting employee travel
- AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in Alabama
- First lady helps honor women from 12 countries for courage
- Workman takes to closer's role with Boston Red Sox
- Business and economic reports scheduled for Thursday
- AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in North Carolina
- Daytona tweaks Speedweeks, moves Clash onto road course
- AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in Texas
- Olympic steeplechase champion Jebet banned for doping
- Trump lawyers ask for halt in suit from woman alleging rape
- AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in Virginia
- AP VoteCast: Massachusetts cares about health care, climate
- Prosecutors charge contractor with passing US military secrets to foreign national believed tied to Hezbollah
- Islamabad gets record PSL win, beats Lahore by 71 runs
- AP VoteCast: Health care, climate top issues in California
- Iowa hoping season dominance carries over to Big Ten meet
- James Bond film release pushed back 7 months due to virus
- Ex-guard admits to sexually abusing inmate at federal jail
- Thomspon, Alexander help Auburn women beat Vandy in SEC
- GM shows 13 electric vehicles as it tries to run with Tesla
- AP Top 25 Podcast: The state of college football officiating
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Maine
- Iran says UN nuke watchdog requests must have legal basis
- Netanyahu still short of majority after Israel's election
- Police: Woman charged in cold case _ baby found dead in 2008
- Long lines mar Super Tuesday voting in two biggest states
- AP VoteCast: Late deciders aid Biden, young loyal to Sanders
- WTA Monterrey Results
- Publisher Simon & Schuster for sale, not 'core' to ViacomCBS
- Supreme Court divided in 1st big abortion case of Trump era
- Italian government orders all sporting events to take place without fans until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak
- South Africa chases down Australia's 271 to win ODI series
- Fed survey finds coronavirus impacting parts of US economy
- Aces up: Strasburg, Scherzer help younger Nationals pitchers
- Warren reevaluates, Bloomberg drops out after Super Tuesday
- Former wrestler files lawsuit against University of Michigan alleging sexual abuse by school doctor
- Raca, Wake Forest women beat North Carolina in ACC tourney
- Trebek reaches 1-year mark in cancer fight with hope, candor
- Virus halts pilgrimages to Mecca, Friday prayers in Iran
- Dow surges 1,000 points, or 4%, on hopes for more stimulus measures to counteract virus effects and Biden primary wins
- Yelich stays quiet amid reports of new contract with Brewers
- Portugal raids soccer clubs, agents in tax investigation
- Hyundai joins Kia in another recall to prevent engine fires
- Smoke returns: Stewart plans to race on Indy road course
- Nielsen says 19 million people watched Super Tuesday returns
- Melania Trump on rare fundraising foray into 2020 campaign
- Kim Kardashian West, former prisoners visit White House
- Ex-FIFA Council member charged in court with corruption
- Blackwell, Missouri women beat Ole Miss 64-53 in SEC tourney
- UN envoy: South Sudan government faces daunting challenges
- Mom of 2 missing kids to be sent to Idaho to face charges
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Stocks surge on hopes for more measures to counter the virus outbreak and as Biden scores wins; Dow jumps 1,100 points
- Tensions between Greece and Turkey rise over migrant clashes
- Raphael fever hits Italy but art isn't immune from virus
- Bay Hill has strongest field since death of Arnold Palmer
- 2 state troopers rescue trucker before rig explodes
- Costa Rica presidency rocked by data collection scandal
- Airline mechanic gets 3 years for sabotaging jetliner
- Tim Howard ends retirement to play for second-tier Memphis
- Ending campaign, Bloomberg says defeating Trump his priority
- UnitedHealth, Campbell rise; Nordstrom, Dollar Tree fall
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Donovan starts new chapter as coach of San Diego Loyal
- Campaign coverage restrictions end at Bloomberg News
- Trump to present Medal of Freedom to retired general
- Florida lawmakers rally behind 6-year-old arrested at school
- Italian sport to take place without fans until April 3
- Lawyer warned Georgia county on dumping new voting system
- Kole Calhoun right at home in Diamondbacks' outfield
- Venezuela's president urges all women to have 6 children
- House committee approves study of minor league baseball
- Judge denies bond for man linked to white supremacists
- House passes $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak by sweeping bipartisan vote; Senate vote expected Thursday
- House passes bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus
- FBI working to 'burn down' cyber criminals' infrastructure
- Red Cross: 'Life without fear is overdue in Colombia'
- Foes push back against medical marijuana bill in Kentucky
- Leverkusen fights back to beat Union Berlin in German Cup
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Japan suspends annual funding for Hawaii telescope project
- Murphy's surgery to remove tumor 'successful,' deputy says
- Coalition at a crossroads: Can Sanders grow beyond his base?
- Colorado's David Dahl looking for first full season
- Real Sociedad reaches 1st Copa del Rey final in 32 years
- BC-US--Index, US
- Stocks soar on plans for more stimulus measures, Biden wins
- Senators reach $2B deal to boost conservation, parks
- No major Dem candidates yet seek Secret Service protection
- Jury decides Tavis Smiley must pay PBS in #MeToo dispute
- Singaporean named to head intellectual property agency
- United is first to cut US flying due to virus outbreak
- Thomas takes 5, Windies beat Sri Lanka by 25 in 1st T20
- What's Happening: Virus closes schools, but Louvre reopens
- Ottawa Senators fire CEO Jim Little after only 2 months
- Mainstream Democrats relieved by Biden's Super Tuesday boost
- Hospital fined $400K over doc's doses for patients who died
- Dave Matthews was inspired by his daughters to write a novel
- Mbappé hat trick as PSG routs Lyon to reach French Cup final
- Year after winning Pac-12, Washington bringing up basement
- US defense leaders: Taliban peace deal results mixed
- Defense contractor charged with giving up military secrets
- Reds' Bauer says tipping pitches for Dodgers all in fun
- Man City scrapes into FA Cup quarterfinals, Tottenham out
- Coronavirus fears change art of shaking hands in US capital
- Ex-Packers WR coach Whitted takes same position at Wisconsin
- Indictment: St. Louis official misspent campaign money
- Long lines frustrate Houston voters in black neighborhoods
- The Latest: Biden pledges unity as nomination fight narrows
- Sanders refocusing his campaign after Biden's super Tuesday
- Walker lifts Air Force past Fresno St. 77-70 in MWC tourney
- China's virus slowdown offers hope for global containment
- Reptile breeder pays fine after 157 venomous snakes seized
- Met Opera institutes 14-day quarantine for some due to virus
- Pitt women snap skid; Notre Dame's NCAA tourney streak ends
- California delegate wave didn't quite break as expected
- More virus cases linked to UAE Tour as riders face isolation
- Laszewski, Wisconsin women beat Illinois in Big Ten tourney
- Celtics, Cavaliers hit by injuries
- FBI handling of terror-related tips is flawed, report finds
- Man charged with threatening Rays players, other athletes
- UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus
- Trump attacks Sessions ahead of primary runoff for US Senate
- Dier climbs into stands to confront fan after Tottenham loss
- Noose placed on Wisconsin brewery shooter's locker in 2015
- Official: Nashville voters turned out in tornado's aftermath
- Democrats eye more gains after Texas stars on Super Tuesday
- Companies trim outlooks, travel and staff as virus spreads
- TYR Pro Swim meet in California to mimic Olympic schedule
- AP sources: Montana Gov. Bullock considering Senate race
- Breeders' Cup increases purses by $4 million for 3 races
- Panel chosen to represent victims in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
- Trump gets desired Democratic foes, but Biden worries linger
- 49ers RB Mostert cancels autograph session over virus fears
- Voting changes, computer glitches mar California primary
- Roberts chides Schumer for 'dangerous' remarks on 2 justices
- Mormon-owned BYU: Same-sex romantic behavior still banned
- Warren reassesses path forward after dismal Super Tuesday
- 'Bob Durst killed his wife,' prosecutor says at his trial
- The Latest: China's deaths caused by virus surpass 3,000
- Jackson carries New Mexico past San Jose St. in MWC tourney
- Minnesota women beat Penn State 85-65 in Big Ten tournament
- A tight race in Super Rugby might become tighter in round 6
- Memphis' NCAA case goes to independent investigation arm
- AP source: Panthers trading Turner to Chargers for Okung
- MLB wants to ban in-game video, union would allow
- Isles' Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face
- Ex-wrestler sues University of Michigan over doc's assaults
- MLK's son asks Alabama to stop inmate's upcoming execution
- In Italy and beyond, virus outbreak reshapes work and play
- US House unanimously passes TAIPEI Act
- Prosecutors urge denial of early prison release for Madoff
- Phillies manager Joe Girardi recalls time with the Yankees
- Thornton, Clemson women beat Miami 71-56 at ACC tourney
- Cellphone alerts helped Tennessee couple escape to basement
- Flyers lose James van Riemsdyk to right hand injury
- Diallo, Pipkins carry Providence past Xavier 80-74
- Court blocks 'Remain in Mexico' policy on part of US border
- Feds investigate nursing home as U.S. death toll hits 11
- Philippine police chief, 7 others injured in chopper crash
- Locke's 3s help Gators take control late to beat Dogs 66-54
- Horne, Hokies snap skid with 70-58 win over Clemson
- Malaysian state kowtows to China, flip-flops on travel ban on Taiwanese
- Bloomberg's hope for Super Tuesday splash lands in Pacific
- Mexico investigates tainted drugs that have killed 2
- Hope for more survivors ebbs in Brazil area hit by mudslides
- Hoosiers earn crucial victory, 72-67, sweep Golden Gophers
- McDermott has double-double in Butler's win over St. John's
- Brandon scores 23 to lift Canisius over Marist 85-69
- Mercury dips to 13 C in N. Taiwan, snow falls on Yushan
- Davis Cup: Injury-hit Australia faces Brazil in qualifier
- Oliver leads second-half surge in Old Dominion's 84-59
- Igbanu, Rachal lead Golden Hurricane over Temple 61-51
- Soriano carries Fordham over George Washington 63-52
- Smith scores 19, UCF upsets SMU after blowing big lead
- Batts layup sends Long Island past Fairleigh Dickinson
- Mitchell scores 24 to lift UMass past La Salle 75-64
- Taiwan organizations call for illegal migrant worker amnesty
- Charlotte defeats C-USA champion North Texas 56-43
- Stephen Curry set to return for Warriors on Thursday night
- Edwards scores 25 to lead UTEP over Middle Tennessee 60-56
- St. Bonaventure tops St. Joseph's 89-73
- Burns scores 24 to carry Siena over Niagara 77-55
- Williams scores 18 points, Quinnipiac holds off Iona 69-68
- Salnave scores 34 to lift Monmouth past Fairfield 69-45
- Kinsey scores 20 to carry Marshall past FAU 94-82
- World can benefit from Taiwan's experience fighting coronavirus: AIT chairman
- Marshall with 20, Rider tops Jaspers, secures 1st-round bye
- Arkansas beats LSU to keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive
- Perkins scores 25 as Saint Louis stays in thick of A-10 race
- TSP legislator says Taiwanese trapped in Wuhan 'don't have guts to criticize China'
- Sacred Heart survives Mount St. Mary's upset bid 61-59
- Peru's foreign ministry: Two-term UN Secretary-General Javier Pérez de Cuellar dies at 100
- Texas A&M holds on, upsets No. 17 Auburn 78-75
- China's factories try to shield workers as output revives
- Gregg's 1st double-double paces Northwestern State, 95-73
- Thunder blow lead, but outlast Pistons 114-107
- Flyers beat Caps for 7th straight win, are point out of 1st
- NBA-leading Bucks bounce back from loss to rout Pacers
- Martin scores 18 to lift Rice past Southern Miss 72-57
- Tatum scores 32, leads Celtics past Cavaliers 112-106
- Gates lifts Houston Baptist over Incarnate Word 88-76
- Azubuike scores career-high 31, No. 1 Kansas beats TCU 75-66
- Mitchell, Bogdanovic lead Jazz past Knicks 112-104
- Louisiana Tech holds off FIU 76-73
- Tennessee State wins OVC tournament opener in overtime
- India restores internet access in Kashmir, with conditions
- Taiwan YouTuber and wife attacked by stranger with baseball bat
- Braxton's 24 points leads St. Francis (PA) past Bryant
- Smith hits 5 3-pointers, Texas A&M-CC tops Sam Houston State
- Nepal halts on-arrival visas for Taiwanese amid coronavirus scare
- Grizzlies rout Nets 118-79 in Brooklyn for 3rd straight win
- Kentucky AD: 'consequences' for fan yelling racial slur
- No. 1 seed Robert Morris fends off St. Francis (BKN) 59-58
- No. 11 Creighton lets 3s fly in 91-76 win over Georgetown
- Pelosi says 'America stands with Taiwan' after TAIPEI Act passes
- Taiwan fights for WHA participation with island-shaped stethoscope image
- Nicholls State gets off to fast start, takes 80-56 win
- Azubuike scores 31, No. 1 Kansas clinches share of Big 12
- Beasley scores 24 as Timberwolves beat Bulls 115-108
- Brewer leads SE Louisiana past Central Arkansas 69-65
- Tyree lead Ole Miss charge past past Missouri 75-67
- No. 22 Virginia wins another close one, beating Miami 46-44
- ICC set to rule on Afghanistan investigation appeal
- No. 14 Villanova edges No. 8 Hall; Big East up for grabs
- No. 24 Wisconsin beats Northwestern 63-48, moves into 1st
- OPEC looks to cut production as virus outbreak hits demand
- 3's are wild: Heat set record from deep, top Magic 116-113
- Alvarado, Devoe pace Georgia Tech's 73-57 win over Pitt
- Harkless leads CSU Northridge past UC Irvine 72-70
- Toppin scores 20, leads No. 3 Dayton to 84-57 win over Rhody
- Eastern Illinois wins 67-61 to advance in OVC tournament
- How winning turned Biden into a confident candidate
- Flare-up in Afghan violence shows fragility of peace deal
- Brodie's goal late in OT lifts Flames past Blue Jackets 3-2
- Biden's victories unleash something he's never had: Money
- Black voters power Biden's Super Tuesday success
- India advances after washout in Women's T20 World Cup semis
- Lillard scores 22 in return from injury, Blazers top Wizards
- Oklahoma St. wins 5th straight at home, beats K-State 69-63
- No. 7 Florida State rallies to beat Notre Dame 73-71
- U.S. virus death toll hits 11; feds investigate nursing home
- Doncic breaks Mavs' career triple-double record with 22nd
- Alabama inmate set to die for slayings of 3 police officers
- Amid tornado devastation, surviving homes beacons of hope
- British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers
- Rakell scores late in OT, Ducks beat Avalanche 4-3
- Science Says: How risky is that virus? Your mind may mislead
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan taxi driver fights Wuhan virus with homemade barrier
- Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson
- Crouse scores tiebreaking goal, leads Coyotes over Canucks
- Airline hub UAE tells citizens not to travel over virus
- China's Uighurs trapped in factory toiling for tech titans
- Israel demolishes homes of 2 alleged Palestinian attackers
- Boise St women top Fresno in OT for 4th straight NCAA trip
- Israeli warplanes strike targets in central Syria
- Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870M loss in 2019
- Taiwan cuts down on breathalyzer tests amid coronavirus fears
- USL Championship Glance
- Taiwan ranks top in Asia for gender equality
- Dylan Cease pitches 4 crisp innings for Chicago White Sox
- Marble II leads Wyoming past Colorado St 80-74 in MWC
- Buried in avalanche, snowboarder recovers and eyes Olympics
- Miami's Duncan Robinson on a record path from 3-point land
- Taiwan ranked Asia's 2nd freest country on Freedom House index
- US, world owe China thanks and apologies over Wuhan virus: Xinhua News
- Dogs, cats can't pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
- Taiwan's 3 mask rationing system kicks in, tensions flare
- Palau president thanks Taiwan for helping keep coronavirus at bay
- Australia confirms man who visited Taiwan as coronavirus case
- Airstrike on rebel-held village in northwest Syria kills 15
- Reports: High-speed train derails in eastern France
- US senator proposes ban on China’s TikTok for government devices
- Taiwan president thanks US House for passing Taipei Act
- Tour champ Bernal's team stops racing amid virus outbreak
- AP PHOTOS: Venice a shell of itself as tourists flee virus
- Taiwan's Foodpanda apologizes for ‘medical workers are dirty’ comment by employee
- Taiwan installs vending machines for free hand sanitizer to fight the coronavirus
- Top AIDS researcher: Wuhan virus no doubt comes from China
- N. Korea's Kim expresses condolences over virus in S. Korea
- Turkey vows justice for migrant killed at border with Greece
- Visitors seen venturing into dangerous areas on C. Taiwan's Huoyanshan
- Russian, Turkish presidents to try to defuse Syria crisis
- Platini loses FIFA ban appeal at European human rights court
- Taiwan to subsidize furloughed workers amid virus crisis
- S. Korean magazine praises Taiwan's handling of Wuhan coronavirus
- Industry group: Virus outbreak could cost airlines $113B
- UK watchdog slams Save the Children over misconduct claims
- Shiffrin returns to World Cup ski circuit amid family grief
- R Kelly to enter plea to reworked federal charges in Chicago
- Mortaza stepping down as Bangladesh ODI captain
- UN food aid chief fears for Africa, Mideast amid new crises
- Pope names Savanna bishop Hartmayer archbishop of Atlanta
- Five years on, ill-prepared EU sees migrants on its borders
- Tribute to mark 250th anniversary of Boston Massacre
- Hungary seen breaking EU rules with education law amendments
- Molinari withdraws from Bay Hill with back injury
- Trump store opens in heart of contested Philadelphia suburbs
- What's Happening: Nativity church shut, China factories open
- Spanish fans disapprove of stadium closures to stem virus
- Coach in trouble for letting twerking tour film video in gym
- Spain: Family takes dictator's exhumation to European court
- 6N: Mark Wilson and Liam Williams back for England v Wales
- Spreading virus could deal big blow to malls
- Tripoli’s civilian airport attacked amid diplomatic impasse
- Virus ripples through travel, energy, financial markets
- Luckless Werder Bremen running out of time in Bundesliga
- Taiwan confirms 2 more Wuhan coronavirus cases, bringing total to 44
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer endorses Biden days before primary
- F1 governing body defends secret Ferrari engine agreement
- 6N: Winger Thomas dropped by France for Scotland game
- Biden: Maybe it's time to consider Secret Service protection
- EU's Barnier warns of big divergences with UK in talks
- Report: Russian social accounts sow election discord - again
- German police: At least 7 involved in Dresden jewelry theft
- Bloomberg's hope for Super Tuesday splash lands in Pacific
- Gambling industry urges sports bettors to wager responsibly
- Is Idaho turning a little blue? Primary might provide clues
- Chief: 'Mental health' likely motive for brewery shooting
- Stop stressing: You don’t need a 20% down to buy a home
- Pelé in hospital for exams, hopes to be discharged soon
- Global markets slide again on enduring concern over virus
- Former United Auto Workers union president Gary Jones charged with corruption
- Who is Joel Embiid? 'Jeopardy' contestant unsure of Process
- EU, Turkey trade blame on deal as thousands gather at border
- Virus cancels exams, jeopardizes Chinese students' plans
- Former Denmark soccer player quarantined with virus
- Former UAW president Gary Jones charged with corruption
- Arkansas man convicted in 6-year-old son's death in retrial
- Andy Murray holding out hope of return to tour at Miami Open
- Virus fears will postpone Miami's Ultra music festival
- Paraguay police detain Ronaldinho, allege false passport
- WHO racing to send supplies to countries as new virus surges
- Struggling Sammy steps down as captain of Peshawar in PSL
- A record low on average 30-year fixed mortgage: 3.29%
- Watchdog: Data on children separated at border may be flawed
- Rendon, Betts, Cole among baseball's big offseason movers
- Defending Greek champion PAOK docked 7 points, remains 2nd
- Civil rights: The road to Bloody Sunday began 30 miles away
- Warren ends 2020 presidential bid after Super Tuesday rout
- New ward provides hope for Gazans coping with gunshot wounds
- Moroccan journalist on trial over a tweet, denies wrongdoing
- Billionaire ski brand boss in race to lead world ski body
- Prosecutor freezes assets of 20 Lebanese banks amid crisis
- Judge: Dubai ruler threatened wife, had daughters abducted
- Ivory Coast president says he will not run for re-election
- Collin McHugh joins pitching-needy Boston Red Sox
- Prosecution doctor: Killer insane when he bit victim's face
- Russian winter warmer, booze deaths down
- Serie A to resume with last weekend's postponed matches
- Merkel speech to mark end of WWII occupation of Netherlands
- Schumer: I 'shouldn't have used' threatening words on court
- Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret — she's pregnant
- Former Husker lineman now dominant wrestler at small college
- Exxon to cut activity in Permian Basin as oil prices plummet
- Jerry Koosman's No 36 to be retired by Mets in June
- Aaron Judge holds out hope to play in Yanks' March 26 opener
- Russia's president, Turkish counterpart, announce a cease-fire in northwestern Syria, coming into force at midnight
- Building collapses in Pakistani port city, killing 11 people
- Major North Carolina donor convicted of bribery, conspiracy
- Tally of Brazilians missing after landslides rises to 43
- Final Israeli election results confirm Netanyahu falls short of parliamentary majority
- Business and economic reports scheduled for Friday
- Madrid's Eden Hazard has surgery on fractured ankle in US
- NFL players' union sends labor proposal to members for vote
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Gas driller pulls out of talks in $5M suit against resident
- Israel's Netanyahu falls short of parliamentary majority
- The Latest: Warren making no endorsement decision right away
- Sell the tickets: Knicks attendance vs Jazz lowest since '06
- At least 9 Palestinians killed in Gaza market fire
- Dutch prosecutors seek life term for alleged tram shooter
- Braves' d'Arnaud has smooth transition, reunion with Fasano
- Pelosi lambastes Facebook over Trump ad a week before census
- UK Police Counter Terrorism Command arrest officer
- Former Fox White House reporter Wendell Goler dies
- Seattle-area officials buy $4 million `quarantine' motel
- With hand sanitizer nearby, Dubai Comic Con laughs at virus
- Trump to take questions at 1st TV town hall of 2020 campaign
- Wake Forest women upset Virginia Tech 58-55 at ACC tourney
- Trump administration to allow more foreign temporary workers
- Celts' Smart fined $35,000 for repeated misconduct to refs
- Newspaper shooting case focuses on records on psychologist
- Lawyer: Detained Egyptian student moved to notorious prison
- Marseille faces UEFA punishment for breaking financial rules
- Businessman involved in St. Louis County scheme sentenced
- Malik, Wahab lift Peshawar to 30-run win over Quetta in PSL
- Cleveland's Reyes still smashing baseballs in Cactus League
- Michigan lawmaker disciplined after sexual harassment probe
- Greek-flagged merchant ship attacked by pirates off Benin
- Family of opioid-addicted suspect sues police over her death
- Texas surging and turning the conversation about Smart
- Purdue women top Spartans 72-64 in Big Ten tourney
- Senate clears $8.3B emergency measure to battle coronavirus; sweeping vote sends bill to Trump's desk
- Georgia women advance to face No. 1 South Carolina in SEC
- Bad news for Dortmund: Mbappé's becoming even more prolific
- Pence pledges to 'lean in' against spread of coronavirus
- Winfrey reversed upcoming book selection after controversy
- Premier League scraps handshakes as part of virus prevention
- Pakistani Islamists accused of defacing pro-woman mural
- Insurers will cover virus tests, but check if costs apply
- Cubs scratch RHP Darvish, 2B Kipnis with illness
- Ukrainian lawmakers vote no confidence in prosecutor general
- Winthrop rolls past Upstate 106-70 in Big South
- Rory McIlroy gets boost from a bogey and leads Bay Hill
- Virus, what virus? Italy's "nonni" step in as schools close
- Meet Perseverance: Mars rover gets name ahead of July launch
- WV state plane OK'd to fly governor home, reelection events
- Lawyer: Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island
- AP sources: Feds investigate contraband flow at Epstein jail
- US Iran rep says Tehran must let inspectors into nuke site
- Another Year of the Man: Voters mourn women's losses in 2020
- Wedding Card: Manager Shildt set to get married on off day
- Cole allows back-to-back homers twice to Demeritte, Cabrera
- German bishops approve guidelines for abuse case payments
- Van attack suspect admits to carrying out Toronto attack
- Versatile Johnson is 'Key' to Florida's late-season surge
- Kelly pleased as Irish begin journey toward 2020 CFP berth
- Arkansas boy dresses as security officer for school event
- 5 European nations condemn latest North Korea missile tests
- Passengers of ship linked to virus toured Mexican ports
- Monaco's Gelson Martins suspended 6 months for referee shove
- Judge tries tactic to get inmate to talk: Send in Mom
- Tornado warning system worked, but effectiveness unknown
- North Carolina woman goes to jail for 100th birthday
- AP Explains: Vatican to send abuse investigators to Mexico
- Chris Sale not scheduled for Tommy John surgery -- for now
- Column: Fear of unknown looms in sports as virus spreads
- FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
- Siena rolling at home and on road as March Madness looms
- To gauge economic damage from virus, watch for US jobs data
- US, UK and Estonia accuse Russia of cyber attack on Georgia
- Amid opioid, vaping suits, Kansas looks to curb local action
- Tolefree scores 30, No. 25 Arkansas women make 17 3s in win
- Syracuse women pull away from Virginia 67-50 in ACC
- Longtime Giant Pablo Sandoval still feeling fans' love
- Bloomberg to fund anti-Trump operation in 6 critical states
- No. 5 San Diego State shakes off Air Force scare, 73-60
- Sports court hears appeals by 5 Russians against doping bans
- MLB reminding teams about sticky substance rules
- Yeshiva U team: Hotel cancels reservation over virus fears
- Bryce Harper already in midseason form for Phillies
- Drip too hard: Lil Baby gives school $150K for scholarships
- 4 Mexican bishops investigated since May for hiding abuse
- Prosecutor: Victim confided in Durst and it got her killed
- Sanders struggles to expand supporter base after Warren exit
- Eagles hire Marty Mornhinweg as senior offensive consultant
- Putin: Russia needs constitutional changes to move forward
- Together at last: Timbers reunite the Chara brothers
- Man United beats Rooney's Derby 3-0 to reach FA Cup quarters
- 49ers exercise 2020 contract options on Juszczyk, Williams
- Crocker, Brown help Cal women upset No. 24 ASU in Pac 12
- Toddlers to grandparents, Tennessee tornado victims mourned
- Athletic sets up Copa final against Basque rival Sociedad
- Viva Mexico gets boost from San Diego, Acapulco yacht clubs
- Boudebouz nets winner as St-Étienne reaches French Cup final
- Gap taps Old Navy executive as new CEO as it eyes turnaround
- No more swimming at Marlins games: Nightclub closes
- Gardner-Webb pulls away from UNC-Asheville in Big South
- NYPD investigates use of force in arrest caught on video
- Guirantes scores 27, Rutgers tops Wisconsin 63-55 at Big Ten
- $1.25B West Virginia opioid settlement trial date set
- Appeals court sides with asylum-seekers on Trump policy
- Delayed surgery not a red flag but symbol of receiver's grit
- Klobuchar calls for independent probe of murder case she prosecuted that helped send a black teenager to jail for life
- President Trump to visit tornado-ravaged Tennessee
- Klobuchar calls for independent review of murder case
- Esper says new virus won't prevent military operations
- Death penalty sought in 2019 California synagogue shooting
- AP source: White Sox INF Moncada agrees to 5-year contract
- Man pleads guilty to selling guns stolen from ATF facility
- Community college hoops tourney suspended by virus concerns
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's mislaid blame on Obama for virus test
- Spain downs Japan 3-1 in SheBelieves Cup opener
- Judge sharply rebukes Barr's handling of Mueller report
- Ex-Nazi living in U.S. for decades to be deported
- Democrats sue to block Texas straight-ticket voting in 2020
- Groin doesn't bother Cards' Kim in 2 shutout innings
- Boo Who? Astros already paying price , Red Sox await fate
- Sweeping renewable energy bill poised for final passage
- Piercy loses 2 endorsements over homophobic Instagram posts
- JPMorgan says its CEO Jamie Dimon has had emergency heart surgery, but is recovering
- Houston officials confirm first 2 cases of coronavirus
- JPMorgan CEO Dimon has emergency heart surgery, recovering
- Maduro aide accuses opposition of staging threat on Guaidó
- Louisiana man indicted of murder in death of homeless man
- Federal officers find smuggled, loaded gun after weeklong lockdown at jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself
- Gordon remains amid Royals rebuild, eager to finish in KC
- Frosh lead Ute women past Washington 72-63 in Pac 12 opener
- Pan helps Georgia Tech women hold off Pitt 68-58 in ACC
- Williams scores 23 to lead Boise St. over UNLV 67-61 in MWC
- Sale has strained elbow, pitching-needy Red Sox sign McHugh
- Jones leads top-seed Radford past Charleston Southern 62-48
- LSU women advance to face defending SEC champ Mississippi St
- No. 25 Michigan beats Nebraska 82-58 with Beilein on hand
- 10 reporters, 21 musicians quarantined after Australian infected with coronavirus performs in Taipei
- Dilk, Hillmon lift Michigan women past Huskers in Big Ten
- Kansas objects to NCAA charges in response to allegations
- National Symphony Orchestra cancels concerts in Taipei
- The US opens the SheBelieves Cup with 2-0 win over England
- Fleming keeps Lipscomb hot with 73-71 win over N. Florida
- No. 19 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 23 Illinois 71-63
- Saudi ambassador to US shrugs off Biden, Sanders criticism
- Liberty advances to ASun title game beating Stetson
- Streaking Flyers beat Carolina 4-1 for 8th straight win
- Hornqvist scored 2 in Penguins' 4-2 win over slumping Sabres
- Vital leads UConn to 77-71 win over Houston on senior night
- Taiwan wines win gold medals in French competition
- Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Lightning beat Canadiens 4-0
- No. 5 San Diego State gets past Air Force in MWC tournament
- Jamal Murray hits late jumper to lift Nuggets past Hornets
- Bucknell beats American 64-59 in Patriot League quarterfinal
- BU beats Navy 69-63, advances in Patriot League tourney
- Robbins carries Drake past Illinois St. 75-65 in MVC tourney
- Taiwan cancels international performances due to coronavirus
- Alabama executes man convicted in the 2004 killings of 3 police officers
- Krug scores in OT, Bruins rally past Panthers 2-1
- US report: Colombia coca production still at record high
- NC Central tops NC A&T 86-80 to win MEAC title
- Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT
- E. Kentucky tops Tennessee St. 58-48 at OVC tourney
- Taiwanese traveler to Philippines tests positive for Wuhan virus
- No. 23 Missouri St. women top Valpo for share of MVC title
- Green Bay beats Oakland 78-63 in Horizon tourney
- Anderson makes 37 saves, Senators beat Islanders 4-3
- Coppin St. tops Md.-Eastern Shore 63-60 in finale
- Tennessee women regroup after break to throttle Missouri
- O'Boyle scores 20, Lafayette ousts Army from Patriot tourney
- UIC beats Youngstown St. 67-61 in Horizon tourney
- Stanford to limit attendance out of coronavirus concerns
- No. 2 Baylor women beat Texas for 58th Big 12 win in a row
- Top-seeded Colgate defeats Lehigh 83-70 in Patriot tourney
- No. 2 Baylor beats Texas 69-53 for 58th straight Big 12 win
- Forsberg, Duchene score PP goals as Preds shut out Stars 2-0
- Boston College women beat Clemson 85-73 in ACC tourney
- Angels' visiting clubhouse manager fired over ball-doctoring
- Singapore student of Chinese ethnicity battered in UK
- Kawhi Leonard has 25 points, Clippers rout Rockets 120-105
- Brexit planing cost Britain 4.4 billion pounds
- Norfolk State battles past Morgan State 68-62
- Ohio State women pull away to beat Minnesota 77-56
- South Korea blasts Japan over virus entry restrictions
- DeBrincat helps Blackhawks top Oilers to win 4th straight
- Jackson St. amasses early lead to down Alabama St.
- Davison leads Eastern Washington over Idaho State 100-75
- Washington rallies for rare Pac-12 win, beating Arizona St.
- Australian composer Brett Dean hospitalized with coronavirus
- Taiwan hotel chain Landis hit by coronavirus woes
- AP Week in Pictures, Asia
- Hot-shooting USC women beat Colorado 69-54 in Pac-12 tourney
- Crosby leads Delaware St. over Howard 100-88
- Tinkle sets scoring mark, Oregon St. tops Stanford 68-65
- Alcorn St. upsets Prairie View A&M 80-71
- 13 Taiwan EVA Air flight attendants quarantined after serving Australian passenger
- Warm weather till Saturday, followed by monsoon
- Johnson's buzzer-beater lifts Alabama A&M past Grambling St.
- McKissic carries Kansas City over Utah Valley 61-51
- New Mexico St. reaches perfect WAC season, drubs Cal Baptist
- Lee, Burns pace streaking Southern to 6th straight win
- Taiwan sets up 60 face mask production lines in a month
- Hampton drubs Longwood 80-53 in Big South quarterfinal
- Pope leads Bethune-Cookman past Florida A&M 72-70 in OT
- Achiuwa leads Memphis over Wichita State 68-60
- Malaysia's anti-graft chief quits after government changes
- Loyola Marymount beats San Diego 75-61 in WCC tourney
- Radebaugh scores 21, N. Colorado holds off Montana 71-64
- US hiring was likely solid in February before virus spread
- US seeks UN backing for Taliban peace deal to end Afghan war
- A Week in Pictures - Latin America & Caribbean
- Belo, Frey pace Montana State past Southern Utah 73-65
- Merrill carries load as Utah St. eliminates New Mexico
- Australian musician diagnosed with coronavirus after Taiwan trip identified as Brett Dean
- Washington DC gets its first coronavirus pop-up shop
- Toronto boy found safe after abduction over unpaid drug debt
- UC Santa Barbara holds off Cal State Fullerton 55-53
- Apple Daily Taiwan announces layoff plan
- John leads Weber St. past Idaho 72-64
- Trump set to sign $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak
- Harris scores 28 as Sixers beat Kings to end long road skid
- Valparaiso beats Evansville 58-55 in MVC tourney
- Avea lifts Hawaii past UC Davis 67-65
- Austin Peay downs E. Illinois 76-65 at OVC tourney
- China journalist association blasts US visa limits
- Big second half pushes Arizona past Washington State 83-62
- Hauser lifts Portland St. over N. Arizona 80-66
- Griffin, Morgan cap Long Beach State comeback 80-73 in OT
- Taiwan dedicated to fight against Wuhan virus: Le Monde
- AP Explains: Militant fighters in final battle in Syria
- Jets' Quinnen Williams arrested for carrying gun at airport
- Taiwan's 45th coronavirus case related to hospital cluster
- Early outburst sends No. 13 Oregon to 90-56 win over Cal
- No. 14 Oregon St. women throttle Washington St. by 27
- Wild beat Sharks 3-2, extend winning streak to six games
- Cruise passengers off California await virus test results
- Tokyo Olympics hold test event without fans, top athletes
- Kings come through in shootout for 1-0 win over Maple Leafs
- Curry scores 23 in return, but Raptors clinch playoff spot
- California aims to avoid 'Carmageddon' freeway closure
- Arab voters key to blocking Netanyahu-led hardline majority
- North Korea ends quarantine of some foreigners in virus move
- Actress accuses New Taipei government of taking credit for gymnastics success
- Taiwan shares plunge on US market volatility
- Santa Clara beats Portland 76-62
- Critics of India's Modi government face sedition charges
- Two nights, two upsets - Wyoming drops Nevada from MWC play
- Migrants, police clash again on Greek-Turkish border
- The Latest: Japan cancels memorial to 2011 tsunami victims
- Women should be quarantined for longer than 14 days: study
- 103 quarantined in Taiwan after Australian musician diagnosed with coronavirus
- Asian shares drop as virus fears grip markets again
- MH17 families hope truth emerges from unprecedented trial
- Businessman, ex-congressman Amory Houghton Jr. dead at 93
- Davis Cup qualifier: Australia leads Brazil 2-0 after Day 1
- Kovalchuk finds home with Capitals after whirlwind journey
- Russia-Turkey truce holds in Syria despite minor violations
- Crusaders edge Reds 24-20, Brumbies also win in Super Rugby
- Taipei 101 postpones Run Up race amid coronavirus fears
- Davis Cup qualifier: Ecuador leads Japan 2-0 after Day 1
- Tokyo organizers downsize arrival ceremony for Olympic torch
- Gunmen attack memorial for Afghan Shiite leader, 18 injured
- Disinfectant alcohol on sale through Taiwan's PX Mart
- Organ harvesting charges against Taipei mayor dismissed
- Video shows Wuhan residents shout 'it's all fake' at China's vice premier
- AIT chairman visits museum with Taiwan vice president-elect
- Retribution for S. Korea church that sparked coronavirus outbreak
- UK urges WHO to correct reference to Taiwan as part of China
- Taiwan People's Party vows to participate in Kaohsiung mayoral by-election
- Taiwan artist fills in the blanks at Taipei Fine Arts Museum
- Starc leaves team early to watch wife in T20 World Cup final
- German factory orders rebound in Jan, ahead of virus impact
- Indian depositors scramble for money from stressed bank
- Coronavirus: EU ministers tackle risks of shortages
- German newspaper lauds Taiwan's handling of Wuhan coronavirus
- OPEC pushes Russia for deep output cuts amid virus outbreak
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Asylum-seekers, coronavirus collide with complicated results
- UK explosives team investigating 'suspicous' device in car
- Iran health official warns authorities may use 'force' in the future to limit travel between cities amid virus outbreak
- Great Barrier Reef enters crucial period in coral bleaching
- Enbridge hires companies to design, build Great Lakes tunnel
- Taiwan health minister warns against new wave of imported coronavirus
- What's Happening: Virus hits Vatican as cases near 100,000
- European soccer weekend: No fans in Italy, Manchester derby
- Pope lets French cardinal embroiled in abuse cover-up resign
- Chinese bought Taiwan Internet domains for propaganda purposes: MJIB
- Rashid, Najibullah shine as Afghanistan beats Ireland
- Swiss gruyere named best in world cheese competition
- Vatican confirms 1st virus case as pope recovers from cold
- UN: Over 20,000 migrant deaths on Mediterranean since 2014
- India's beleaguered health system braces for virus surge
- Kosovo Serb charged with crimes from 1998-1999 war
- Serbia downplays US sanctions threat over Russian weapons
- Cyprus president scolds UN for comments on crossing closures
- US employers added a robust 273,000 jobs last month before coronavirus outbreak escalated
- President Trump calls off planned trip to CDC in Atlanta
- Japanese swimmer banned from Tokyo Olympics in doping case
- 6N: Penaud and Poirot return for France to face Scotland
- West Indies opts to bowl in final T20 against Sri Lanka
- UConn's Walker, Auriemma are AAC player, coach of the year
- Spanish court deals another blow to league plan for US game
- German soccer to test 'sin bin' sanction for 2nd yellow card
- More sporting events affected by spreading virus
- Putin dismisses talk about extending his rule
- AP Exclusive: NRA firearms auction at country museum nixed
- University of Michigan won't change investigation into abuse
- The Latest: Biden gains new endorsements from moderate Dems
- Main European rights body hails Serbia's missing babies law
- Economic toll of coronavirus becomes clear, duration unknown
- Trump to survey Tennessee tornado damage
- FBI agent, suspect wounded in shooting in Kentucky
- Reports: Laughing gas suspected in Ukraine chess deaths
- Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday
- Neymar back in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifying
- Miami cancels large Hispanic music festival over coronavirus
- Uzbekistan ends cotton controls, could reduce forced labor
- Salvadorans who fled to US to escape violence returned to it
- Henri Richard, winner of 11 Cups with Canadiens, dies at 84
- Trump says sexism not to blame for end of Warren's campaign
- Spanish court: Google search must show man's acquittal first
- OPEC secretary general says talks on cutting oil production adjourned without agreement; oil price falls sharply
- Trump to meet president of Brazil at Mar-a-Lago
- Plácido Domingo pulls out of Royal Opera House role
- World Cup skiing finals in Cortina canceled because of virus
- Italian soccer schedule emerges after virus outbreak
- Judge orders feds to turn over file in Park Police shooting
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Kansas investigating massage therapist for female athletes
- Indians OF Oscar Mercado to have MRI on injured eft wrist
- Roberto Luongo's jersey set to be retired by Panthers
- Congressional panel says Boeing has 'culture of concealment'
- Das' record ton leads to Bangladesh ODI sweep of Zimbabwe
- Brewers sign long-term deal with ex-NL MVP Christian Yelich
- 5 workers at Michigan wildlife lab get latent form of TB
- Inside the 3 days that remade the Democratic primary
- UCLA on seven-game winning streak and leading Pac-12 race
- With spreading virus comes fears -- and lots of stockpiling
- Ex-Chicago official indicted for allegedly bribing lawmaker
- Blueprints for the original World Trade Center are on sale
- US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus
- AP Week in Pictures, North America
- European Tour-Qatar Masters
- White Sox announce $70M, 5-year deal with Yoán Moncada
- How to prepare your home and family, if new virus spreads
- Virginia lawmakers send 'historic' energy bill to governor
- Vatican suspends investigative mission to Mexico over virus
- No. 22 Florida St women cruise by Wake Forest to reach semis
- Kenya Open on European Tour postponed due to virus concerns
- Virus cancellations send Olympic beach hopefuls scrambling
- No. 1 South Carolina women rout Georgia 89-56 in SEC tourney
- Ohio State: Unspecified settlement reached with nearly half the men alleging decades-old sex abuse by team doctor
- Survivor recalls Oklahoma hit-and-run that killed 3 friends
- Cameron and Lauren share lessons, life after ‘Love Is Blind’
- Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear
- Newman: "Great to be alive" after terrifying Daytona wreck
- Multan saved by rain and extends PSL lead to 2 points
- Police cite Nebraska guard after minor traffic accident
- Morgan's mojo: Hurd looks to regain momentum at American Cup
- No. 6 Maryland women top Purdue 74-62 in Big Ten Tournament
- Michigan state senator denies sexual harassment allegations
- AP Interview: UN official appeals for more access in Syria
- Rebuilt Sporting Kansas City off to hot start to MLS season
- NCAA hoops game in Baltimore held in empty gym for COVID-19
- Pence walks fine line on coronavirus response
- Working vacations helped elevate game for Iowa's Luka Garza
- Boeing hit with 61 safety fixes for astronaut capsule
- Delaware Rep. Blunt Rochester joins Biden's campaign team
- Parents sue after daughters' bodies switched after car crash
- British government to meet with sports bodies about fan bans
- Tebow reassigned to minors by Mets after going 1 for 8
- Man gets 15 years in prison for 2002 Michigan homicide
- WTA Monterrey Results
- Peralta gets $1.17M signing bonus in $15.5M Brewers deal
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir
- US consumer borrowing up a moderate $12 billion in January
- New threshold for next debate likely rules out Tulsi Gabbard
- Jason Day out again with back injury
- As coronavirus spreads, Medicare gets telemedicine option
- Blaney's hot start nets multiyear extension with Team Penske
- Diamondbacks' Leyba receives 80-game drug suspension
- Deval Patrick becomes latest former 2020 rival to back Biden
- Mexican official denies coronavirus victim on Mexico cruise
- Small plane crashes into Florida neighborhood; pilot dead
- McHugh regrets not trying to stop Astros' sign stealing
- Cubs RHP Darvish feeling better after sick day
- Lakers sign former Heat, Cavs guard Dion Waiters
- 1st trial in Swiss FIFA investigation opens in court Monday
- No. 4 Louisville women beat Syracuse 71-46 in ACC tourney
- New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge has broken rib
- Candidate fields for 2020 races in Georgia take final shape
- Penn, Drake light up MVP champ N Iowa in quarters 77-56
- Alabama's 5-star freshman QB getting acclimated to college
- NBA fines Cuban $500,000, sends teams memo on proper conduct
- Yanks' Judge has broken rib, no set time on return to lineup
- Chargers, Ekeler agree to 4-year contract extension
- After Parkland tragedy, Florida Senate OK's panic buttons
- Baylor-West Virginia, KU-Texas Tech headline Big 12 weekend
- JPMorgan Chase, Square fall, Big Lots, Opko Health rise
- Ball kids to wear gloves, not touch towels at Indian Wells
- Tiger still not ready, will miss The Players Championship
- Texas woman gets life in prison in beheading of daughter
- Professional mountain biker from Colorado killed in crash
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- 82-year-old with record of bank robberies convicted again
- Cologne beats Paderborn for 8th win from 10 in Bundesliga
- 'Germ-fest' party preceded deadly nursing home outbreak
- Longtime sportscaster Ed Ingles dies at age 87
- Authorities: Serial killer says he strangled 2 in Indiana
- Indictment: Missouri officer kicked man who was surrendering
- No. 20 Indiana advances to 1st Big Ten semis since 2006
- Williams lifts No. 25 Arkansas women over No. 15 A&M 67-66
- Romney will support GOP effort to investigate Biden
- Matheny energized by return to dugout with Royals
- Officials in Austin, Texas, say South by Southwest arts and music festival has been canceled over virus fears
- Austin officials cancel South by Southwest festival
- NBA players start process of finding next union leader
- Reese nets 30, No. 13 Arizona women drop Cal 86-73
- Plunging yields force investors and Fed to rethink strategy
- Valencia held at Alavés to 1-1 before Atalanta visit in CL
- Marseille striker Benedetto wears swim cap after head injury
- Agent: US long jumper cleared of doping in tainted beef case
- North Dakota's remade caucuses tested in Biden, Sanders race
- Auburn's Brown, Davidson hoping to share first-round status
- Trump campaign files 3rd lawsuit against a news organization
- FAA seeks $19.7 million penalty against Boeing over sensors
- Two-time US champ Alysa Liu 4th in world juniors short
- Bond denied for woman accused of abandoning baby in 2008
- Pence: 21 on cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
- Adesanya, Zhang carry global appeal into UFC 248 title bouts
- Suit: Website sold ammo used by accused Texas school shooter
- Virginia lawmakers approve redistricting measure
- Weather service: At least 6 tornadoes hit middle Tennessee
- Two attendees at pro-Israel conference positive for virus
- Montana, football coach Hauck agree on 4-year contract
- Hawks' Trae Young sits out because of flu-like syptoms
- Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein deserves a harsh sentence
- Henry bucket helps Bradley top S Illinois in MVC quarters
- Russia sought UN backing for Syria cease-fire, but failed
- Hatton, Kang share lead on a tough day at Bay Hill
- Yanks star Judge has broken rib, return to lineup uncertain
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- AP count shows Joe Biden has won more delegates than Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday
- One more victory: Biden wins most Super Tuesday delegates
- No. 3 Oregon routs Utah in Pac 12 quarterfinals, 79-57
- DC United signs captain Steven Birnbaum to 3-year extension
- Chicago St plans to play in WAC tourney after cancellations
- NHL urges players to limit fan contact because of virus
- No. 9 Mississippi State beats LSU 79-49 to reach SEC semis
- Cunane, No. 10 NC State women beat Georgia Tech 57-48 in ACC
- Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting in the role
- Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff
- WSJ: Saudis arrest 2 princes for allegedly plotting coup
- Stephens scores 24 to carry VMI over Samford 96-78 in SoCon
- A family 1st for India's Kaur at Women's T20 World Cup final
- Hale scores 28 to lift Winthrop over Gardner-Webb 78-66
- Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case
- Hillmon, Brown give Michigan women upset of No. 11 N'western
- David Morland IV shoots 61 to take Hoag Classic lead
- Beverly sparks Wolfpack in win against Wake Forest
- Kaohsiung police tracing identity of dead baby in gruesome case
- No. 21 Princeton women beat Columbia, extend win streak
- China refutes report its ship fired laser at US navy plane
- Roderick, Preston rally Ohio late in win over Miami (OH)
- Carey, Pickett carry Siena over Monmouth 86-72
- Francis scores 21 to carry Richmond over Duquesne 73-62
- Bradley Beal scores 35 points, Wizards beat Hawks 118-112
- Trump to honor retired pro golfers with Medal of Freedom
- Jackson scores 26 to carry Toledo over E. Michigan 79-57
- Georgia Tech closes season with 65-62 win at Clemson
- Monroe scores 15 to lead Yale over Dartmouth 72-61
- AP Q&A with NCAA chief medical officer on COVID-19
- Devils end defending Cup champion Blues' 8-game win streak
- Morgan scores 20, C. Michigan breaks 9-game skid 85-68
- Princeton's balanced attack carries Tigers past Columbia
- Nets pound Spurs 139-120 in Popovich's return to the bench
- Fairfield ends skid while extending Manhattan's woes
- Bright-spot Fabbri scores and Red Wings 2-1 beat Blackhawks
- Graves scores 25 to carry Buffalo past Bowling Green 88-84
- Gallinari scores 22, Thunder beat Knicks 126-103
- AIDS expert optimistic about overcoming coronavirus
- Teague leads Ball St. over N. Illinois 75-54
- Sabonis dominates, Pacers hang on to beat Bulls 108-102
- Mike Conley scores 25 points, Jazz beat Celtics 99-94
- Vucevic scores 28 to lead Magic past T-Wolves 132-118
- Howard, No. 16 Kentucky women beat Lady Vols in SEC quarters
- Porzingis, Doncic lead Mavericks past Grizzlies 121-96
- Soule catches fire, BC women eliminate Duke from ACC 84-77
- Biden invokes Obama, swipes at Sanders with six-state ad buy
- Belmont advances to OVC title game with win over E. Kentucky
- Williams scores 22 to lift Akron over Kent St. 79-76
- China trade slumps as anti-virus controls close factories
- Ingram ovecomes shooting woes, helps Pelicans beat Heat
- Hunsaker drains 5 treys, helps Brown stay alive in Ivy race
- Ohio State women upset No. 19 Iowa 87-66 in Big Ten quarters
- Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0
- Marrow outduels Jones as Hampton beats Radford 86-78
- Ndefo, Lee's 3-pointer help Saint Peter's beat Iona 68-65
- Brodeur scores 22 to carry Penn past Cornell 78-64
- Valpo shocks MVC No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago 74-73 in OT
- Baynes has career-high 37 points, Suns top Blazers 127-117
- NBA: Teams should get plan in place if virus keeps fans away
- No. 5 San Diego State advances to MWC title game
- Hoover, Wofford beat The Citadel 93-76 in SoCon tourney
- Davis Cup: Ecuador takes winning 3-0 lead over Japan
- Grady scores 18 to carry Davidson past VCU 75-65
- Opelka beats Istomin in opening match of Davis Cup qualifier
- Today in History
- Matthew Tkachuk sets up Flames in 3-2 victory over Coyotes
- SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing
- Trump's challenge: keeping his act fresh in reelection year
- Minlend helps San Francisco oust Loyola Marymount in WCC
- Clyburn's kingmaker moment changes landscape of 2020 race
- UAE raises virus cases to 45, new cases from 9 nationalities
- Murray St. advances to OVC title game beating Austin Peay
- Taiwan denies Taiwanese woman infected 12 on Nile cruise
- Missouri St. caps night of upsets, ousts Indiana St. 78-51
- Ducks deal Maple Leafs 3rd straight loss, 2-1
- Heavy police raids leave east Jerusalem neighborhood on edge
- Iran's Revolutionary Guard seeks absolution in virus fight
- MacEwen scores 2, Canucks double up Avalanche 6-3
- LeBrilliant: James' 37 points lead Lakers past Bucks 113-103
- Edwards, Pepperdine beat Santa Clara 84-73 in WCC tourney
- Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals
- Taiwan raises coronavirus travel advisories for France, Germany, Spain
- Daughter of imprisoned Swedish bookseller lambasts China
- Virus outbreak hits weakened Italian economy where it hurts
- CCP irked by Taiwan’s excellent handling of Wuhan coronavirus
- Taiwan helps Pacific ally Palau with coronavirus test
- Villagers flee to escape shootings in Indonesia's Papua
- South Africa bowls 1st in final ODI vs Australia
- Erdogan to travel to Brussels amid standoff with EU
- Blues beat 12-man Hurricanes 24-15 in Super Rugby
- Davis Cup: Australia beats Brazil 3-1 to qualify for finals
- Polish president OKs millions of dollars for public media
- Women’s Day in Taipei: 'Collectively we can all play a part'
- French student finds marijuana near Taiwan presidential residence
- The Latest: Nile cruise ship under quarantine in Luxor
- Thai judge who alleged interference dies in 2nd suicide bid
- Spain arrests 89 for speed boat smuggling of migrants, drugs
- Taiwan student elected president of international medical student association
- Missing toddler's remains believed found in Tennessee
- List of sports events affected by the virus from China
- Greek villagers enlisted to catch migrants at Turkey border
- Taiwan sentences foreigner who jumped on landing gear to 5 months in jail
- Kilde takes World Cup lead with 2nd in downhill won by Mayer
- Pakistan paceman Naseem to miss two PSL games through injury
- Taiwan opposition party elects reformist leader
- SC Speaker: Move energy policy away from massive projects
- Lebanon appears headed for default on $1.2 billion in loans
- Russian women's soccer team faces possible quarantine
- Now this: Tornado clobbers African American North Nashville
- Report: Iran Revolutionary Guard commander killed in Syria
- Peshawar beats Islamabad by 7 runs via D/L method in PSL
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's sunny side up take on coronavirus
- Biden's big wins also were big for his Pennsylvania backers
- Brooklyn Nets, coach Kenny Atkinson agree to immediate split
- Cyprus police pepper spray protesters at shut crossing point
- Liverpool rallies to beat Bournemouth and go 25 points ahead
- Chinese hotel collapses; was used to observe virus contacts
- Philippine clashes leave 14 militants, 4 soldiers dead
- Kansas GOP leader's Medicaid expansion move roils Statehouse
- Handcuffed Ronaldinho and brother appear in Paraguayan court
- As virus outbreaks multiply, UN declines to declare pandemic
- Police: Suspects in custody in Chicago shooting that hurt 6
- Homeless at 'double risk' of getting, spreading coronavirus
- Who's greener? Mine fight pits electric cars against flower
- Sanders, Biden up attacks as head-to-head race takes shape
- Mud houses collapse in heavy rains killing 17 in NW Pakistan
- First lady pushes back against critics of her tennis tweet
- Tunisia buries officer slain in bombing near US Embassy
- Premier says Lebanon will suspend payment of $1.2 billion in loans, marking country's first-ever default on debt
- Misfiring Leipzig draws, Leverkusen hammers Frankfurt
- Despite drama, Megan Thee Stallion happy to release music
- Suburbanites are voting and that's good news for Joe Biden
- Ayew goal guides Palace to 1-0 win over Watford in EPL
- Fuel tanker collides with two buses in Syria, kills 30
- Officials vote to keep Wright architecture school open
- No. 6 Kentucky without point guard Ashton Hagans at Florida
- Med student charged with research smuggling freed on bond
- Newcastle 8 points clear of danger after beating Southampton
- Top-4 chasing Wolves frustrated in 0-0 draw with Brighton
- AC Milan fires Boban after interview in latest club upheaval
- Kenin to face unseeded Friedsam in Lyon Open final
- Israeli PM vows to press forth even after election shortfall
- Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in surprise split
- Driver dies after jet fuel tanker crash in Indianapolis
- Cornhuskers' Cam Mack, Dachon Burke suspended indefinitely
- Doughty makes 8 3s as No. 17 Auburn beats Tennessee 85-63
- Hoops, hope: Cavaliers listen, learn during visit to prison
- Ciara is latest musician to postpone show due to coronavirus
- Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks
- No. 22 FSU beats No. 4 Louisville 62-60 to reach ACC finals
- Iditarod looks for relevance as race across Alaska starts
- No. 14 Villanova holds on to beat Georgetown 70-69
- 6N: England downs Wales 33-30 to keep pressure on France
- No. 24 Badgers clinch share of Big 10 title, beat Indiana
- Vanderbilt tops South Carolina 83-74 behind Pippen in finale
- Messi's late goal puts Barcelona back on top in Spain
- American Film Institute postponing gala with Julie Andrews
- Venezuela on agenda for Trump's meeting with Brazil's leader
- St. Francis (Pa.) tops Sacred Heart 84-72, heads to finals
- Champagnie, Rutherford help St. John's beat Marquette 88-86
- Lacazette gives Arsenal 1-0 win over West Ham
- Wilson's double-double helps Louisiana top Arkansas St 73-66
- Dele Alli's penalty rescues point for Tottenham at Burnley
- No. 17-ranked S. Dakota women dismantle Omaha by 59
- No. 6 Kentucky rallies from 18 down, stuns Florida 71-70
- Signed off: MLB limits spring autographs amid virus outbreak
- AP sources: Virus may see leagues cutting locker-room access
- Yanks catcher Sanchez has sore back, slowed for couple days
- WVU beats No. 4 Baylor, denies Bears chance at league title
- Capitals strike early, thrash Penguins 7-2
- Hot-shooting No. 18 and top-seeded DePaul women oust Friars
- Hurd wins women's all-around at American Cup gymnastics
- No handshakes in EPL but Klopp fist-pumping again after win
- NASCAR 7-time champ Jimmie Johnson to test IndyCar in April
- East Tennessee State rolls into SoCon semifinals, 70-57
- AP Explains: Mexican women to march against gender violence
- Trocheck scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes over Islanders 3-2
- Gibbs scores game-high 22 points as Irish beat Virginia Tech
- Coronavirus leaves passenger-filled ships without ports
- Fire tie New England 1-1 on Bornstein's goal
- McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies
- Kreilach's late goal helps Real Salt Lake tie Red Bulls 1-1
- Taylor erupts for 30 points as LSU blasts Georgia
- Elliott wins Phoenix pole, 9-time winner Harvick starts 2nd
- Indians OF Mercado day to day with sprained wrist
- No. 10 NC State defeats BC 82-75 to reach ACC finals
- No. 1 Kansas outright Big 12 champ after 66-62 win at Tech
- Smith leads Missouri to victory over Alabama
- Boum leads UTEP over Rice 77-72
- George Mason wins Atlantic 10 finale at Fordham, 65-61
- UMBC beats New Hampshire 73-67 in AmEast quarterfinal
- O's Mancini to have medical procedure unrelated to baseball
- Gach's three foul shots send Utah past Colorado in OT
- Dolberg nets injury-time winner as Nice beats Monaco 2-1
- DeJong emerging in Cardinals cleanup role
- China: 'Coronavirus quarantine' hotel collapses, trapping dozens
- Baker, Harper rally Rutgers past Purdue 71-68 in OT
- No. 11 Creighton tops Seton Hall for share of Big East title
- More chaos? NASCAR hopes rules changes improve Phoenix drama
- Blues-Blackhawks game on NBCSN to feature all-female crew
- Hipp bumps No. 23 Missouri St. women past Loyola Chicago
- Juuse Saros, Predators shut out Stars for 2nd time in 3 days
- Bramah leads balanced Robert Morris to NEC title game, 86-66
- FC Dallas ties Impact on Pepi's stoppage time goal
- Thompson, SE Missouri women beat UT Martin in OVC title game
- Andreescu drops out of Indian Wells, won't defend title
- Kimbrough free throws send La Salle past St. Joseph's 78-77
- US ice dancers Nguyen and Kolesnik win junior gold
- Hundreds attend service for NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson
- Western Carolina upsets Mercer, 70-56; faces ETSU in semis
- Mathews, USC snap UCLA's 7-game streak on last-second 3
- Saudis' arrest of 2 princes called a warning to royal family
- Coastal Carolina upsets UT Arlington in Sun Belt tourney
- Bradley beats Drake 76-66 in MVC tournament semifinal
- Canada declares coronavirus outbreak at long-term care home
- DC United takes down Inter Miami 2-1, Asad scores
- Clark hit 3 to lift No. 22 Virginia past No. 10 Louisville
- Sneed pours in 31, K-State snaps month-long skid 79-63
- Beyers scores 20 to lead Marshall over UTSA 82-77
- Dziagwa's 19 points lead Oklahoma State over Texas 81-59
- Hatton has 2-shot lead on hardest day at Bay Hill since '83
- Kopp scores 21, Northwestern stuns No. 20 Penn State 80-69
- Seattle set for 1st major sports event since virus outbreak
- Wong, Vasiljevic lead Miami past Syracuse 69-65 in overtime
- Dustin Brown has trick, Kings beat Wild 7-3
- Luongo's No. 1 jersey goes to the Panthers' rafters
- Tinkle, Kelley send Oregon St. past Cal with 74-56 win
- No. 1 Gamecocks reach SEC finals, beat No. 25 Arkansas 90-64
- Mitchell scores 25, Texas A&M beats Arkansas 77-69
- Mitchell lifts Texas A&M over Arkansas 77-69
- Roberson leads Northwestern St. over Cent. Arkansas 100-85
- USSF offers women same pay as men for matches it controls
- Texas A&M-CC beats Houston Baptist, gets tourney berth
- Allen scores 33, leads Idaho past Idaho State 80-76
- No. 7 Florida State tops Boston College to clinch ACC title
- Hartford beats UMass Lowell 89-75 in America East tourney
- Terry Rozier scores 24 points, Hornets beat Rockets 108-99
- Brandon Jones races to 2nd career NASCAR Xfinity victory
- Pacers' Brogdon listed as week to week with torn hip muscle
- Reds pitcher Gray using spring to try out new things
- Warriors' Stephen Curry sits out against 76ers with flu
- Mexican women to 'disappear' for a day to protest violence
- E. Washington takes Big Sky title with win over Weber St.
- Drexel downs UNC Wilmington 66-55 in CAA first round
- Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0
- Prague mayor thanks Taiwan for sharing COVID-19 response materials
- Trump 'not concerned' as coronavirus cases rise in DC area
- Ernie Els shoots 64 to senior lead at Newport Beach
- Kuxhausen's 4-point play propels McNeese past Lamar
- Noll scores 18, Cornell beats Princeton 85-82
- Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76
- Wofford upsets Furman 77-68 in SoCon tourney quarterfinal
- Green nails game-winner in OT as Middle Tennessee rallies
- Arizona State holds off Washington State rally for 83-74 win
- Reaves 41 points, last FG for Oklahoma in 78-76 win at TCU
- Miller, Terrapins trounce Hoosiers in Big Ten semis
- O's: Mancini needs 'non-baseball-related medical procedure'
- No. 21 Princeton women beat Cornell, win 22nd straight
- Perry leads Mississippi State over Ole Miss 69-44
- Official: White House didn't want to tell seniors not to fly
- Abilene Christian beats Incarnate Word 71-68 in OT
- Stephen F. Austin wins 15th straight, Southland title
- Brodeur triple-double lifts Penn past Columbia 85-65
- Utah St tops No. 5 San Diego State for Mountain West title
- Arctic Winter Games canceled because of coronavirus concerns
- Barco, Pity Martinez lead Atlanta United past Cincinnati 2-1
- Three wins, 3 days, Valpo advances beating Missouri St.
- Foreman helps Stony Brook hold off Albany 76-73
- Dowd, Holtby lead Capitals to 5-2 win over Penguins
- Harris carries N. Colorado past Montana St. 75-61
- Hollingsworth helps W. Kentucky fight past FIU 91-85
- No. 3 Dayton buries GW in season finale, looks to postseason
- No. 9 Bulldogs beat Kentucky 77-59, return to SEC finals
- McKinnis helps Jackson State rally past Alabama A&M 54-51
- Jazz withstand Detroit rallies in 111-105 win
- Major League Baseball team to give away Taiwan jerseys
- Shivers, Kuljuhovic lead Southern past Prairie View in OT
- Elon tops James Madison 63-61 in CAA first round
- Bryans win their final Davis Cup match to put US in finals
- Tierney's OT goal leads Senators past Sharks 2-1
- Officials confirm first coronavirus case in nation's capital
- Zajac, Palmieri lead Devils to 6-4 win over rival Rangers
- Rideau, S. Florida take advantage of SMU's late collapse
- Vermont defeats Maine 61-50 in America East tourney
- Lovan propels UAB to 72-63 victory over Old Dominion
- LA Tech beats Charlotte, 66-43, earn C-USA No. 3 seed
- Giroux, Hart lead Flyers past Sabres 3-1 for 9th straight
- Providence continues its roll rolling over DePaul
- Crosby lifts Alcorn St. past Texas Southern 90-75
- Love scores 27 points, as Cavaliers surprise Nuggets again
- Opara scores twice, Minnesota United beats San Jose 5-2
- Scott rescues Cincinnati for 64-63 win over Teple
- Harvard knocks off Yale, 83-69, faces Penn in Ivy tourney
- Panthers snap 8-game home skid with 4-1 win over Canadiens
- Valanciunas, Morant lead Grizzlies past Hawks, 118-101
- Ivy Smith Jr. sparks Grambling St. past Alabama State, 70-58
- Russell helps Rhode Island hold off UMass for 64-63 win
- Varner takes over late sending UTRGV past Cal Baptist in OT
- Saint Louis wins 5th straight, beats St. Bonaventure 72-49
- Pulido scores, Sporting KC defeats Dynamo 4-0
- New Orleans tops Southeastern Louisiana 79-69 in finale
- Journeyman Helenius stuns previously unbeaten Kownacki
- Ionescu leads No. 3 Oregon past No. 13 Arizona 88-70
- Scanlon's shot sends Belmont past Murray State for OVC title
- Curry-less Warriors rally to beat 76ers 118-114
- Shahid puts North Dakota St. over Denver in Summit tourney
- Chattanooga upsets UNC Greensboro, 78-68 in SoCon quarters
- Baldwin has career-best 36, Butler rallies over Xavier 72-71
- Balance puts Ohio State women final, top Michigan 66-60
- Wuhan CCP chief draws criticism for telling Chinese to thank party for coronavirus response
- Johnson carries Grand Canyon past CS Bakersfield 64-61
- Namli, Moor score; Rapids edge Orlando City 2-1
- Authentic wins San Felipe; Combatant wins Big 'Cap
- Cirelli, Sergachev help Lightning beat Bruins 5-3
- Yeshiva basketball team reaches first Sweet 16
- Knight puts Southern Utah past Montana 85-80 in OT
- Sounders get video review help in 1-1 draw with Columbus
- Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito's Galaxy home debut
- Purdue Fort Wayne upsets South Dakota St. in Summit tourney
- McDaniels, Stewart propel Washington past Arizona 69-63
- Late shot gets MVSU past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-71
- Chidom scores 26, lifts UC Riverside over UC Davis 66-61
- Bogdanovic scores 27, Kings beat Blazers 123-111
- Zhang keeps title in brutal win over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248
- McLaughlin buzzer beater lifts UCSB over Cal Poly 69-67
- Diane leads Cal State Northridge over Hawaii 86-82
- Minlend scores 21 to lead San Francisco over Pacific 72-54
- Woods carries Portland St. over Sacramento St. 76-72
- Koskinen, Oilers beat Blue Jackets 4-1 to tie for 1st place
- No. 13 Oregon claims Pac-12 with 80-67 win over Stanford
- Awosika leads Fullerton past Long Beach State 75-69
- Lexie Hull scores 28, No. 7 Stanford beats No. 7 UCLA 67-51
- Australia wins toss, bats first in Women's T20 final
- Traveler caught trying to smuggle bird eggs from Thailand to Taiwan
- The Latest: Mideast stock markets sharply drop on virus fear
- Mideast stock markets sharply drop on oil, coronavirus fears
- Victor Martinez's King Guillermo wins Tampa Bay Derby
- Taiwan weighs allocating medical masks through online orders
- Abandoned military barracks in S. Taiwan reopens to public after 20 years
- Ford has 42, Ross 43 as Saint Mary's trips Pepp in 2 OT
- Injured Pollard ruled out of Pakistan Super League
- Japan's ancient sport sumo grapples with coronavirus
- With painted faces, artists fight facial recognition tech
- 10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses
- Taiwan has highest percentage of female lawmakers in Asia: IPU
- The Latest: Pompeii, 'Raffaello' exhibition shut in Italy
- Amid tensions, fire damages Greek island refugee center
- Hot spring hotel in NE Taiwan folds over coronavirus fears
- Afghan official killed in capital by unknown gunmen
- Cancelled ski race sets up 3-way fight for World Cup title
- MH17 relatives protest Russian actions with 298 empty chairs
- Second Italian governor confirmed with Wuhan virus
- Israel election challenger gets extra security after threats
- At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident
- Pilgrims turn to prayer, kinship during coronavirus scare
- Italy's sports minister suggests suspending Serie A matches
- Targets of crackdown in China fear government's reach in US
- Royal farewell: Harry, Meghan on final duty before new life
- Scores detained at women's rally in Kyrgyzstan
- `We can do it,' say young believers fueling Sanders campaign
- Afghanistan beats Ireland by 21 runs, win T20 series 2-0
- Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
- Saudis' arrest of 2 princes called a warning to royal family
- Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test
- 6 killed in Alpine avalanches in Austria
- Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash
- Rally demands better work conditions for migrant caregivers in Taiwan
- Nursing homes face unique challenge with coronavirus
- 60 years later, 'An Appeal for Human Rights' still resonates
- AP Was There: Atlanta Student Movement of 1960
- AP Photo Gallery: Atlanta Student Movement of 1960
- Vince leads Multan past Islamabad and into PSL playoffs
- Several killed in attack in African nation of Cameroon
- Group makes headway in Iowa on old Route 20 designation
- In Uganda, a peace festival seeks end to violence in Africa
- Meghan urges men to honor the women in their lives
- Campillo overcomes late collapse to win Qatar in playoff
- Native Americans scramble over shutdown of Fargo sweat lodge
- Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting
- Anxiety grips companies across the world as virus spreads
- Business as usual at North American box office amid virus
- The Latest: Group close to Warren pulls for Sanders in Mich.
- Milwaukee bar fight shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
- Milan loses to Genoa amid further chaos for Serie A
- Police: Man killed sleeping couple, buried bodies in swamp
- Bayern beats Augsburg 2-0 to go 4 points clear in Bundesliga
- Bill would lift yoga ban in schools, but don't say namaste
- Gilmour stars as Chelsea routs Everton 4-0 in Premier League
- Protest and celebration mark Women's Day, despite threats
- P&G CEO on products for older folks; cutting back on plastic
- 14-man France loses Grand Slam chance after Scotland defeat
- Lawmakers pass bill allowing Confederate monument removals
- Biden in Mississippi, Sanders in Michigan before primaries
- Musician ‘devastated’ to learn coronavirus diagnosis sparked firestorm in Taiwan
- Despite virus risk, 2020 hopefuls keep up campaigns for now
- Kenin withstands strong Friedsam challenge to win Lyon Open
- University of Michigan replaces law firm in abuse inquiry
- Bayern faces Frankfurt for spot in German Cup final
- Trump to skip St. Patrick's Day Hill luncheon, blames Pelosi
- Ethiopia's Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon
- No. 10 NC State women win 1st ACC tourney title in 29 years
- No. 9 Maryland tops No. 25 Michigan 83-70
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's misguided boast on virus poll ratings
- Man United toasts 1st derby double over City in a decade
- White, Grimes lead No. 21 Houston to 64-57 win over Memphis
- Scaife sends Dayton women back to NCAA, wins A10 52-48
- Samford women clinch NCAA, beating UNC Greensboro in SoCon
- Orioles claim RHP Hector Velazquez on waivers from Red Sox
- Yankees C Gary Sanchez says sore back improving
- Mexican women paint victim names to protest gender violence
- Rennes routs Montpellier 5-0 to strengthen grip on 3rd place
- North Macedonia police discover 56 migrants in truck
- Analysis: Pac-12 shooting for 7 NCAA Tournament berths
- 13-year-old dead, 5 others injured in Baltimore-area gunfire
- 3-point barrage lifts Minnesota over Nebraska 107-75
- DC church reports its rector tests positive for coronavirus
- Mahoney carries Boston U. past Bucknell 64-61 in Patriot
- Pemberton's 2nd-half burst lead Hofstra past Drexel
- Coyotes' Garland week to week with lower-body injury
- Portugal's president self-isolates amid virus outbreak
- No fans, no fun: Athletes uneasy over empty-arena solutions
- Winthrop to 11th NCAA Tournament with 76-68 win over Hampton
- Diocese: Claims against retired Wisconsin priest uncredible
- Green Jr. scores 23 to lead UCF past East Carolina 94-62
- NHL Wild Card Glance
- Nashville church worships in the rubble after deadly tornado
- No. 1 Gamecocks take SEC title, beat No. 9 Bulldogs 76-62
- Colgate rolls Lafayette to advance to Patriot championship
- Antetokounmpo has knee sprain, will miss at least 2 games
- 2 charged in attack on Spanish speakers head to court
- Bradley grabs second successive MVC Tournament crown
- Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2
- Old Trafford euphoric again as United completes derby double
- Darling sends Delaware to CAA semis in win over Charleston
- England tops Japan in SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena
- Homesley, Cuffee lead Liberty past Lipscomb, 73-57
- Astros ace Verlander pulled early with triceps soreness
- Dinwiddie makes late free throws. Nets beat Bulls 110-107
- Rangers' Calhoun hit in mouth by fastball, taken to hospital
- Big 12 coaches: Azubuike is player of year, Drew top coach
- Holiday has 37 points help Pelicans top Timberwolves 120-107
- Madrid loses 2-1 at Betis as Barcelona stays top in Spain
- LeBron & Co. snap Clippers' streak at 6 with 112-103 victory
- Virginia reshaped as Democrats put historic stamp on laws
- Better plate discipline could move up Robles in Nats' order
- Iwo Jima hero, 96, sees US warship commissioned in his honor
- UConn tops Tulane, will square off in AAC opening round
- Herbert Harrigan, No. 1 South Carolina roll to SEC title
- Oil prices plunge 20% amid worries producers won't cut supplies enough to match falling demand in virus-weakened economy
- Trail Blazers' McCollum, Kings' Len fined for altercation
- With athletic family all around, DeShields fits into Indians
- Wichita St. dumps Tulsa behind 18 points from Stevenson
- No. 16 Mich St tops No. 19 Ohio St 80-69, shares B10 title
- South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile
- South Korea’s military: North fires unidentified projectile
- Ertz's header gives US 1-0 win over Spain in SheBelieves Cup
- Oil plunges 20% as another virus-fueled trading week begins
- No. 9 Maryland tops No. 25 Michigan for 3-way title share
- ETSU demolishes W. Carolina to head to SoCon final
- Iowa governor announces first 3 COVID-19 cases in state
- Logano holds off Harvick in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
- RPI hockey says it will face Harvard without fans
- No. 6 Maryland rolls past Buckeyes to capture Big Ten crown
- Red Wings earn elusive win over Lightning, 5-4 in shootout
- Ernie Els wins Hoag Classic for 1st PGA Tour Champions title
- No. 18 DePaul women hold off Seton Hall 83-80 in semifinal
- Spurs, Liverpool, PSG seek Champions League revival
- Verlander has sore triceps, Astros send ace for more tests
- Booker, Rubio help Suns race past Giannis-less Bucks
- Schroder's late layup lifts Thunder over Celtics 105-104
- Timbers score early for 1-0 win over Nashville SC
- No. 7 seed Elon ousts No. 2 William & Mary 68-63 in CAA
- New Zealand teams mix form in Super Rugby
- Dosunmu, No. 23 Illinois hold off No. 18 Iowa 78-76
- Sabonis, Oladipo lead Pacers past Mavericks 112-109
- After Butler leaves, Adebayo lifts Heat over Wizards 100-89
- Augustin scores 24 as Magic rout slumping Rockets 126-106
- Murphy's late winner advances Wofford to SoCon final, 72-70
- Taiwan scientists develop antibodies for 15-minute Wuhan virus test in 19 days
- Knicks pull away in 4th quarter, beat Pistons 96-84
- No. 3 Oregon women rout No. 7 Stanford for Pac-12 title
- Theodore's scores late, Golden Knights beat Flames 5-3
- Abmas, Oral Roberts breeze past cold-shooting Omaha 79-52
- Drummond scores 28, Sexton 26 as Cavaliers down Spurs in OT
- Allen, Blues blank Blackhawks for 9th win in 10
- TSMC toughens disease control amid mounting coronavirus threat
- Boursiquot, Northeastern oust Towson in CAA tourney 72-62
- New Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens title
- North Korea flies out foreign diplomats during virus fight
- Suspect charged in bank fraud case repatriated to Taiwan
- K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu quarantined in Taiwan after returning from S. Korea
- 48-year-old Taipei hotel forced out of business by coronavirus
- Llanez, Ferreira head US men's Olympic qualifying roster
- Siakam, Lowry come up big to lead Raptors past Kings 118-113
- Fiala's second goal lifts Wild past Ducks 5-4 in OT
- Stewart hits winner, N. Dakota upsets third-seed S. Dakota
- Mike Dunlap out as coach at Loyola Marymount after 6 seasons
- Taiwan takes 1st in international photography competition
- 2 members of Congress say they met man with coronavirus
- Nation's capital and region hit by coronavirus outbreak
- Avalanche top line overwhelms Sharks in 4-3 win
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Dems look to Michigan primary as testing ground for November
- Trial of 4 suspects in downing of flight MH17 set to open
- Big firm lawyers are helping asylum seekers at the border
- Day Without Women: Mexicans to strike over gender violence
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's rosy take on govt's handling of virus
- Diagram of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan
- Vela nets 50th MLS goal in LAFC's 3-3 draw with Philadelphia
- Merzlikins solid in return, Blue Jackets beat Canucks 2-1
- Mercedes bids for green as Hamilton eyes Schumacher records
- China turns to propaganda to right image in virus 'war'
- Video shows Taiwanese why spraying alcohol ruins masks
- Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears
- Climate of concern and suspicion hangs over new F1 season
- Atlético’s João Félix finds scoring form for Liverpool trip
- Virus death rate still uncertain as mild cases are missed
- Taiwan legislature to adopt video conferencing if two members have coronavirus
- Geekie, Williams lead Hurricanes beat Penguins 6-2
- Sudan's youth protesters await justice amid frail transition
- Make-or-break year for Vettel as Ferrari contract runs out
- Zandvoort banked turns offer overtaking chances at Dutch GP
- Afghan peace pact in chaos as presidential rivals squabble
- Ethiopia jet crash report likely to blame Boeing and pilots
- Scotland's shameful record: Homelessness fuels highest drug-death rate in Europe
- Saudi Arabia cuts off travel over virus as markets tumble
- 19 killed as bus falls into ravine in northern Pakistan
- Taiwan government to spend NT$500 million on boosting tourism
- Police: Fight over parking spot led to deadly mall shooting
- Beijing fails to congratulate Taiwan KMT's new chairman
- Taiwan public health expert urges WHO to declare coronavirus ‘pandemic’
- Taiwanese among four new confirmed Wuhan virus cases in Philippines
- Grief, controversy mark anniversary of Ethiopian plane crash
- Indonesia says 1 soldier killed in ongoing Papua clash
- Cold front forecast to send temperatures down to 14 degrees this week
- The Latest: Holocaust march in Poland cancelled over virus
- Taiwan takes mask rationing online as daily capacity hits 10-million milestone
- 1st shipment of carbon-neutral LNG arrives at Kaohsiung
- Pakistan army colonel, 2 militants killed in shootout in NW
- Taiwan travelers impacted by entry restrictions from 23 countries and regions
- Bubble-blowing Dunk a big hit in Pakistan Super League
- Virus postpones opening of Japanese pro baseball season
- Taiwan’s exports to be hurt by weak demand amid coronavirus
- American athlete cleared of doping in contaminated beef case
- Mask-clad Chinese workers cautiously return to the office
- Major gun safety group endorses Joe Biden's presidential bid
- Taipei MRT to turn away passengers with fevers at 16 stations by end of March
- ChipMOS REPORTS FEBRUARY 2020 REVENUE
- Taiwan’s Hsieh and partner Strycova voted ‘February 2020 Doubles Team of the Month’
- UK police shoot knife-wielding man dead in London
- New Malaysian leader unveils revamped Cabinet with no deputy
- PGA Tour media deal aimed at more video for bigger audience
- High level of Seine River concerns Paris officials
- SpaceX's 20th station shipment arrives with candy, science
- Liz Weston: Your kids don’t want your stuff
- Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event
- UN atomic watchdog: Iran still providing nuclear site access
- Sex-crimes trial of ex-leader Salmond begins in Scotland
- Woman convicted of crash that killed 5 kids gets 18 years
- Senior adviser: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to run for Senate
- Ex-Turkish deputy PM forms new party to challenge Erdogan
- Oil price war, Mecca ban are latest risks by Saudi prince
- US: 2 service members killed by 'enemy forces' in Iraq
- Twitter in deal with Silver Lake, Elliott; Dorsey still CEO
- Former Albanian prosecutor general accused of corruption
- Boston braces for large crowds as 1st pot shop opens
- Militant Hamas criticizes Saudi trials of members, backers
- What's Happening: Markets, cruise ships, travel chaos
- Spreading virus affects more sports around the world
- Over 2 dozen horse racing professionals charged in drug scam
- Clash of titans: How Saudi-Russian fight is melting markets
- Ship turned away by Asia ports carrying new crew to Alaska
- Netanyahu rivals to cooperate on forming new government
- EU unveils Africa strategy to counter China, US interest
- Thailand's CP Group buying Tesco's Thai, Malaysian stores
- Report: Software pushed jet's nose down 4 times before crash
- Woman accused of helping husband flee arrested at US border
- Wells Fargo chairwoman resigns ahead of scheduled testimony
- Georgia congressman Graves' son injured during cycling race
- Florida's Blackshear sprains wrist, could miss SEC tourney
- AP sources: Bills agree to sign cornerback Josh Norman
- Minor convictions for ex-CIA coder in hacking tools case
- 1st Swiss trial in FIFA investigation to resume Wednesday
- Venezuela officials vow not to let fire prevent elections
- More Bundesliga protests: Fans slam German soccer federation
- Bundesliga club Augsburg fires Martin Schmidt as coach
- Humble Hayes; Pirates 3B prospect impressing as callup nears
- Wall Street circuit breakers trip as markets, crude, plunge
- Aon plans takeover of Willis Towers in $30B all-stock deal
- Public barred from 2020 Olympic flame lighting in Greece
- Egyptian engineer gets 15 years over deadly locomotive crash
- A third Princess cruise ship kept at sea pending virus tests
- Brazil's president says he will undergo fifth surgery
- Ethiopia says Trump got inaccurate information on Nile dam
- School officials criticized after 7-year-old handcuffed
- Yelich will be paid deferred money by Brewers until 2042
- Business and economic reports scheduled for Tuesday
- Poland sets date for 18th Frederic Chopin Piano Competition
- AP PHOTOS: Life in the time of coronavirus
- New York Giants TE Rhett Ellison announces his retirement
- CONCACAF Nations League semis in Houston, final at Cowboys
- Gunmen kill 43 in attacks on 2 villages in Burkina Faso
- Yanks' Sánchez could return Friday; Paxton to start throwing
- Barbara Neely, creator of black female series sleuth, dies
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 15-21
- Experts: Rapid testing helps explain few German virus deaths
- Plan outlined for donations in Pittsburgh synagogue attack
- Stakes rise for Sanders heading into Michigan primary
- Bus collision in Ghana kills at least 29 people
- Yemeni army says sites near Saudi border wrested from rebels
- Tennessee man accused of sexual assault at tornado shelter
- Breeders' Cup to cap attendance at 45,000 for Keeneland
- 6N: 3 England players cited after beating Wales
- Steven Bergwijn becomes latest Tottenham attack ruled out
- Hall of Fame endorses labor agreement for inductee benefits
- Verlander has lat strain, unlikely to be ready for opener
- The preventable death of an asylum seeker in a solitary cell
- Zeppelin wins latest battle of the bands in `Stairway' fight
- Police jail woman who paid bail with marijuana-scented cash
- Man cited for careless driving in crash that killed 4
- Key UN body reaffirms 1995 plan to achieve gender equality
- 16-0 Gators face tough week with SEC opener against Georgia
- Jailed Ronaldinho facing multiple issues off the pitch
- Utility pleads guilty to causing gas blasts that killed 1
- Duke's Jones, Florida State's Hamilton snag top ACC honors
- Trump grapples with public health and economic maelstrom
- Clippers sign free-agent center Joakim Noah
- USC invests in supporting Helton rather than replacing him
- NFL players' union extends CBA voting deadline to Saturday
- Wary New York subway riders carry on amid virus concerns
- Italians unravel new world of strict virus-control measures
- Chryst stays patient as Badgers prepare for spring practice
- Sassuolo striker comforts fans as Serie A nears suspension
- No. 17 South Dakota women roll past Oral Roberts in Summit
- IN THE PITS: NASCAR off to fast start through first month
- Baltimore businessman admits to bribing former lawmaker
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the myriad costs of cheaper oil
- Cabot, Clorex rise; Marathon Oil, Wells Fargo fall
- Quebec province looking into whether to hold worlds
- Detroit set to restore water service amid coronavirus fears
- US warns 7 companies over fraudulent coronavirus claims
- Dodgers' Kershaw to start opening day for 9th time
- Judge tosses convictions in case championed by WNBA's Moore
- Ross, Voth, Fedde vying for 5th starter spot for Nationals
- Air Force not bringing back basketball coach Dave Pilipovich
- Raiders release linebacker Tahir Whitehead
- Gov't says Fifth Third opened fake accounts like Wells Fargo
- Lions announce coaching staff for 2020
- 6 questions heading into next set of Democratic primaries
- Curling considers new rules to speed up the sport
- Andrews' floater gives Portland women upset of No. 11 Zags
- Red Wings sign Alex Biega to 1-year extension
- Minn. prosecutor: Justice Dept. should review Burrell case
- Western art museum in Montana postpones exhibition, auction
- VA moves to suspend new GI bill enrollment at 5 universities
- Germany's Merkel: Turkey's handling of migrant and refugee crisis 'unacceptable'
- AP Analysis: Investors 'guessing' on virus, assuming worst
- Former FSU QB Francois to be part of NFL's HBCU combine
- Ex-Michigan football player suing school over alleged abuse
- Indiana QB Ramsey says he's transferring to Northwestern
- US judge: Iran liable in disappearance of retired FBI agent
- Rangers' Calhoun has surgery for broken jaw after HBP
- US men feel expectations ahead of Olympic soccer qualifying
- Baylor women dominate Big 12 awards after 10th title in row
- Tennis tournament postponement deals economic blow
- Leicester beats Aston Villa 4-0 in Premier League
- US Supreme Court rejects ex-cop's appeal of rape convictions
- USOPC postpones Olympic athlete gathering as precaution
- No. 6 Aztecs hope for rest, not rust, during long layoff
- Sharks sign defenseman Radim Simek to 4-year extension
- Falcons agree to extension with defensive end Steven Means
- At 27, Bogaerts becomes leader for revamped Red Sox
- Edited Biden video portends social media challenges in 2020
- Bluejays' Zegarowski doubtful for Big East Tournament opener
- Melania Trump cancels fundraiser, cites scheduling conflict
- Report: Indians, Lindor suspend contract extension talks
- Trump talks down virus as his properties face possible hit
- Pac-12 coaches tab Oregon's Pritchard as player of the year
- Weinstein lawyers seek mercy sent after his 'historic' fall
- Pemberton scores 24, Hofstra beats Delaware 75-61 in CAA
- Mexico sees peso at 3-year low, offers $30 billion coverage
- Thieves steal $14 million from Chile's international airport
- ETSU defeats upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win SoCon title
- MLB: No plans to alter schedule because of virus outbreak
- Astros' Verlander sidelined by back injury
- Appalachian State tops Coastal Carolina 70-65, advances
- Kent State downs E. Michigan in MAC tourney
- Toledo beats W. Michigan 76-73 in MAC tourney
- Ward lifts NDSU past Oral Roberts in Summit League tourney
- Taiwan's Academia Sinica rebuffs China's claim to coronavirus test antibodies
- Ohio beats Cent. Michigan 85-65 in MAC tourney
- Miami (OH) upsets Buffalo 85-79 in MAC tourney
- Georgia Southern beats Louisiana-Lafayette 82-81 in Sun Belt
- Qualcomm launches Taiwan innovation center for startup ecosystem
- North Korea says Kim supervised 2nd artillery drill in week
- No. 15 DePaul women secure 5th trip to NCAA Tournament
- Connolly, Driedger lead Panthers to 2-1 win over the Blues
- KMT proposes freezing special budget aimed at buttressing Taiwan's economy
- Young has 31 as Hawks outlast Hornets 143-138 in double-OT
- UIC advances to 1st Horizon League title game since 2004
- Northeastern heads to CAA finals with 68-60 win over Elon
- Charges against Australian swim coach won't proceed in court
- Mom, son safe after 52 hours trapped in China hotel rubble
- Pearl Jam postpones first leg of tour over virus concerns
- Ayayi helps No. 2 Gonzaga outlast San Francisco in WCC semi
- Second batch of Taiwanese stranded in Wuhan to return home on charter flights
- Kahun lifts Sabres past Capitals 3-2 in shootout
- 'Academia Taiwanica' among name changes proposed by DPP for institute
- Murray scores 21 as Nuggets beat short-handed Bucks 109-95
- N. Kentucky tops Green Bay, heads to Horizon finals
- Ibaka helps Raptors edge Jazz 101-92
- Czech prime minister calls on China to replace its ambassador
- Patient No. 1 is out of ICU as virus pushes Italy to brink
- Spotty sick leave policies limit options for avoiding virus
- Nuggets send short-handed Bucks to 3rd straight loss
- N. Dakota advances to Summit final after 73-56 win
- 'Odd' quirk raises delegate stakes in Tuesday's elections
- Xi makes 1st visit since outbreak to China's epicenter Wuhan
- Michigan primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
- Theodore scores winner, Golden Knights beat Oilers 3-2 in OT
- Trump plans payroll tax relief in response to coronavirus
- Renowned Taiwanese calligrapher showcases colossal artwork in US
- Trump, buy Taiwan or welcome Taiwanese aboard: US business leader
- Taiwanese company looking to start Wuhan virus vaccine trials in May
- Kings extend win streak to 6, Avs' MacKinnon injured
- Safety of Fukushima waste water focus of sea release debate
- China food prices spike as anti-virus effort disrupts supply
- Saint Mary’s slips past No. 14 BYU 51-50 in WCC semifinal
- Science Says: How risky is that virus? Your mind may mislead
- Australia's High Court to hear Pell abuse appeal Wednesday
- No. 2 Gonzaga gets rematch with Saint Mary's for WCC title
- League tournaments set to impact who gets high NCAA seeds
- Amherst closes NCAA women's basketball regional to fans
- James surges, Giannis sits and a reminder health is the key
- An updated look at NCAA Tournament bubble teams
- ChipMOS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS
- As stocks tumble, long-term investors advised to sit tight
- EU remains committed to refugee pact with Turkey
- Greek civilian militias patrol border amid migrant and refugee crisis
- Coronavirus in Iran: A case of misinformation, conspiracy theories and propaganda
- Over 400 military personnel in coronavirus quarantine: Taiwan defense minister
- Nepal's delicate balancing act between China and India
- Prince Harry, Meghan take on royal duties for the last time
- US starts troop pullout, seeks end to Afghan leaders' feud
- Taiwan’s 46th coronavirus case part of hospital cluster, 47th returned from Netherlands
- Taiwan's online mask-rationing system to take pre-orders Thursday
- Asian stocks steady after plunge on virus, oil crash
- Japan's relationship with Taiwan should not be undermined by ties to China: Japanese representative
- Tentacles of Olympic cancellation would reach around globe
- Mets slugger Michael Conforto sent to NY to see doctor
- Taiwan symphony director issues apology for creating social turbulence
- AP Interview: Billionaire bids anxious farewell to Picasso
- Four female Taiwanese boxers qualify for Tokyo Olympics
- Taiwan should spearhead global health initiative to combat the Wuhan coronavirus
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan MOHW suggests 'dabbing' to fend off coronavirus
- MOFA responds to charter flight request from Taiwanese in Italy
- Popular restaurant in Central Taiwan to close down due to coronavirus
- Chinese cops prevent Wuhan residents from heckling Xi
- Dutch king apologizes for colonial killings in Indonesia
- China turns away from gold medalist amid doping scandal
- Saudi Arabia increase oil output to record high
- Wuhan coronavirus hits women in Asia
- Taiwan government encourages public to conduct tomb-sweeping rituals online amid coronavirus
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Turkey says EU cannot string it along over migrant deal
- South African court clears president of graft allegations
- Barcelona to host Napoli in empty stadium because of virus
- Alishan in S. Taiwan packed with flower watchers, undaunted by coronavirus fears
- No health emergency but virus hits politics in EU's heart
- Kremlin says Trump not coming to Moscow for Victory Day
- Holi festival subdued in India over coronavirus concerns
- Millennial Money: How to handle, and head off, a tax bill
- ILO says working conditions improve in Thai seafood sector
- What's Happening: Italy under lockdown, stocks rebound
- Back in game: NFL announces partnership with 2K Sports
- Police arrest 37 'fast & furious' theft suspects in Romania
- Russian lawmaker suggests scrapping presidential term limits
- Glenn Greenwald writing book on Brazilian politics
- Dutch prosecutors: Russia wants to thwart MH17 investigation
- Crocodile found lurking in gutter in SW Taiwan
- Rating agencies warn Lebanon over $1.2 billion loan default
- Turkey wants a new refugee deal before March summit
- SEC bans employees from Washington office after virus scare
- Man convicted of murder flees Alabama prison for second time
- O'Brien's last-ball six earns Ireland T20 win in super over
- Japan unveils $4 billion package to fight virus
- South Africa's 'upside down' house attracts tourists
- Seattle small businesses pinched as virus keeps workers home
- 3 infected at company that greets Florida cruise passengers
- Police: Man slain outside Atlanta mall was a Tennessean
- An overview of golf tournaments around the world this week
- Self-help guru requests new trial in sex-trafficking case
- Spanish parliament rejects probe of ex-king’s finances
- Germany's Merkel meets Libyan military commander Hifter
- Virus-hit Italy gets more isolated as nations restrict entry
- Somber event marks first anniversary of Ethiopian crash
- Employee of US-owned hemp farm in Myanmar gets 20 years jail
- Oklahoma to unveil Baker Mayfield statue at Spring Game
- UN rights chief airs concerns about NKorea detention centers
- Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship wait their turn to leave
- No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Baylor headline Big 12 tournament
- Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as virus cuts travel
- Census Bureau site goes live as counting begins in earnest
- The Latest: Newtown gun control group endorses Joe Biden
- North Carolina Marines identified as those slain in Iraq
- Virus spread puts UK's stiff upper lip under growing strain
- US commander paints grim picture of Taliban peace deal
- Police: Woman won't explain why she threw son from 4th floor
- Virus already causing Olympic chaos at qualifying events
- Iowa's Garza, Badgers' Gard take AP All-Big Ten top honors
- Afghanistan's endless political disarray imperils US-Taliban deal
- Why many in India don’t celebrate Holi, the festival of colors
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Klopp wary of Atletico’s dark arts with Liverpool in danger
- Former federal prosecutor sentence to probation
- Woman sentenced to jail for 2018 jail protest
- NFL, union extend deadline for franchise tags to Monday
- Nats' Max Scherzer misses start due to fatigue on right side
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Business and economic reports scheduled for Wednesday
- Florida family stuck on Nile cruise by the coronavirus
- Yanks' Gary Sánchez misses batting practice due to fever
- Tibetan President-in-exile urges UN official to visit Tibet
- Kansas' Azubuike AP Big 12 player of year, Drew top coach
- Venezuela capital sees dueling political rallies
- Norwegian running his second Iditarod takes race lead
- Oregon's Pritchard, UCLA's Cronin win AP Pac-12 honors
- Steelers-Cowboys in Hall of Fame game, honor former coaches
- Brady uncertainty overshadows other free agency options
- Panda and poke: Restaurant trademarks can stir legal fights
- US, European military commanders possibly exposed to virus
- UK lawmakers challenge government over 'high risk' Huawei
- Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers
- Carlos Santana cancels European tour due to coronavirus
- Schools to shut for 2 weeks in NY suburb 'containment area'
- Most of U.S. starts answering census questions in next days
- Police recording: California killings defendant cites racism
- McCaskill makes transition from Senate to television
- At White House, insurers again pledge no-cost virus tests
- Playoff race about to get tougher for battered Blue Jackets
- Marilyn, soup cans, wigs feature in Tate's Andy Warhol show
- The Latest: Even with gain, S&P 500 near bear market level
- Lawyer: Durst found body of slain friend, 'panicked' and ran
- Report: No illegal meds in deaths of horses at Santa Anita
- 2 charged with spray-painting ancient rock art in Nevada
- IUPUI women win Horizon for first NCAA Tournament trip
- Sharks, NHL determining plans for home games after crowd ban
- Mexico president: Anti-femicide protests won't change policy
- Cyprus unveils new measures to curtail migrant influx
- Egyptian lawyer sentenced to 1 year in prison for fake news
- Senate energy bill falls apart amid dispute over coolants
- First lady urges PTA to teach positive behavior to children
- Lahore beats Peshawar by 5 wickets for 3rd straight PSL win
- NCAA punishes Siena for violations under coach Jimmy Patsos
- USSF says hostile crowds give men different jobs than women
- New York opioid trial postponed due to virus outbreak
- House asks comptroller general to study minor leagues
- Florida lawmakers OK bill to pay former death row inmate $2M
- Cavs' catalyst: Kihei Clark has No. 17 Virginia on the rise
- Citing virus, US halts inspections of foreign drug plants
- Sniper Lee Malvo marries while serving life in prison
- Panthers sign QB Kyle Allen to 1-year contract extension
- 'Dr. Phil' talk show will tape without audiences
- Big Ten takes bruising battles to conference tournament
- Moderate Democrats see edge in challenges from progressives
- US border officer charged with smuggling 17 kilos of cocaine
- Flu and coronavirus: Similar symptoms, different fears
- Judge approves recount of Dallas County Super Tuesday votes
- Occidental, Cypress rise; Stitch Fix, Calavo Growers fall
- State lawmaker shot dead, 2 wounded in Mexico's Michoacan
- UN unanimously backs US-Taliban peace deal for Afghanistan
- Report: Drugs showing up more in pilots killed in crashes
- Sjerven, No. 17 South Dakota women win Summit title 63-58
- AP VoteCast: A look at voters in Missouri and Mississippi
- Column: PGA Tour dealing with more attention off the course
- College campuses empty as virus scare pushes learning online
- AP Source: Cavs, Bickerstaff agree to multi-year contract
- AP VoteCast: Biden edges out Sanders on electability
- AP VoteCast: Missouri voters say health care is top issue
- Pac-12 Tournament could be a wild ride in Las Vegas
- Alabama to exhibit artifacts from last US slave ship
- AP VoteCast: Mississippi voters say health care is top issue
- Hourlong waits prompt to Democrats bolster Fargo caucus site
- Mets' Conforto strains oblique muscle, opening day not clear
- Alabama House votes to lift ban on yoga in public schools
- Argentina calls up 6 Italy-based players for WCup qualifiers
- Hillary Clinton: Any Afghan peace talks must include women
- UEFA asking governments to ensure Euro 2020 goes ahead
- Ilici scores 4 as Atalanta reaches Champions League quarters
- McIlroy trying to end spell of no repeat winners at Players
- South Tyrol tourism hit by Italy's coronavirus lockdown
- UK budget: Coronavirus, Brexit are double whammy for economy
- Terrorism survivor eases the pain with her pen
- Kashmir cautiously optimistic as India turns the internet back on
- Appeals court restores Connecticut age discrimination suit
- House strikes deal to extend surveillance powers
- Trump presents Medal of Freedom to retired four-star general
- Leipzig beats Tottenham to reach Champions League quarters
- AP VoteCast: Michigan voters say health care is top issue
- Virus lockdown tests Italians' commitment to the common good
- People over coral?: Florida could ban sunscreen bans
- Creighton out to make better memory at Big East Tournament
- Coronavirus compels telecommuting, travel limits for media
- Big Ten tourney challenge gives Pitino, Gophers last chance
- Lebanese man pleads guilty to violating U.S. export laws
- Champagnie scores 31, Pitt surges past Wake Forest 81-72
- Patriots get 4 compensatory draft picks, two in third round
- UCF AD Danny White signs 5-year deal that tops $1M annually
- Bond granted in case of missing woman who was found dead
- Kopech hits triple digits in return to mound for White Sox
- Brazil tribe faces down order to end environmental protest
- Monahan says PGA Tour expects to be in Austin for Match Play
- Andrews, Portland women NCAA bound, upset San Diego 64-63
- Another cruise cleared to dock in Florida after virus tests
- Texans sign K Fairbairn and TE Fells to contract extensions
- Man, woman charged with trespassing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
- Timeline of Cardinal George Pell's career and accusations
- Norwegian Refugee Council chief urges Venezuela exodus aid
- 5 more Iowa residents test positive for novel coronavirus
- AP source: MLB prefers teams flip sites if virus shuts parks
- Governor: 22 Iowans were on quarantined cruise ship
- NFL teams propose 7 rules changes, including extra officials
- Paulicap lifts Manhattan by Fairfield 61-43 in MAAC tourney
- Court: House entitled to Mueller probe grand jury testimony
- Kopech heats up in 1st game for White Sox since 2018
- Delaware St. tops Md.-Eastern Shore 68-64 in MEAC tourney
- LA Opera finds harassment reports against Domingo 'credible'
- North Carolina keeps season alive, throttles Va. Tech 78-56
- Robert Morris claims NEC crown topping Saint Francis (PA)
- Bruins snap Flyers' 9-game win streak behind Rask shutout
- Norse take 3rd Horizon title in 4 years with win over Flames
- Mexico recovers body of US climber Nolan Smythe after fall
- Priarie View A&M cruises to SWAC semis thumping Alabama A&M
- Hofstra returns to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2001
- Hartford to play for title after upsetting Stony Brook 64-50