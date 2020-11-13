英文新聞列表 English News List
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Rush of visitors at Red River Gorge sparks call for changes
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, will work in self-isolation
- Female banded mongooses lead battle for chance to find mates
- Oregon Ducks move on after Payton Pritchard's departure
- Ukraine's president tests positive for COVID-19
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame
- Authorities raid offices of Benfica, Sporting Lisbon
- Washington looks to rebound after surprising downturn
- Feds: NYPD officer served as lookout for cocaine ring
- Groups fight to keep gray wolf protections for most of US
- After Biden victory, McConnell says Trump '100% within his rights' to look at legal options
- Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
- After Biden win, McConnell says Trump OK to fight election
- EU agrees on tighter rules for surveillance tech exports
- Broncos rookie tight end Okwuegbunam out with torn ACL
- McCarthy's 1st season in Dallas all but lost at 9-game mark
- House Dem campaign chair won't seek post anew after losses
- Postponement, outbreaks: SEC takes a hit from COVID-19
- Flamengo fire coach after 2 heavy losses in Brazil league
- Colts still looking for consistency halfway through season
- Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare'
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Luhnow files $22M breach of contract lawsuit against Astros
- Polish police carry away abortion rights protesters
- Great or just pretty good? Cards working to continue rise
- Pfizer, Carnival rise; Biogen, Newmont fall
- Transit officials propose service cuts in wake of pandemic
- Injuries derail 49ers' attempt to build on Super Bowl run
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Florida's Pitts questionable vs Arkansas due to concussion
- Michigan State coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
- 'This is proof': Biden's win reveals power of Black voters
- List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- List 2/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- Stars sign forward Roope Hintz to $9.45 million, 3-year deal
- List 3/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- List 4/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- Strong recruiting class should help Cougars build momentum
- Titans right where they wanted atop AFC South at midpoint
- Jets activate CB Hall, promote 3 others before game vs. Pats
- Police: Woman posing as FBI agent sought free fast food
- Ravens enter 2nd half striving for consistency on offense
- Guatemala landslide could be final resting place for many
- Man charged with supplying gun in deadly Wisconsin protest
- Baylor loses Big 12 top tackler Bernard for year to injury
- Washington turns to third starting QB still in race at 2-6
- Minnesota deer hunter gets bang for buck with alligator haul
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Gunmen kill reporter in Mexico's most violent state
- BC-US--Index, US
- Perhaps, it's time to start taking the 7-2 Bills seriously
- Beyond Meat falls short in 3Q as restaurants struggle
- Slow-starting Denver Broncos aim to quit playing catch-up
- Herbert exceeding expectations despite Chargers' 2-6 record
- Business Highlights
- 49ers put Kendrick Bourne back on COVID-19 list
- Indiana woman gets 6 1/2 years for financing terrorism
- Armenia's prime minister says he has ordered an end to fighting with Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
- Key events in development of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
- Top recruit Evan Mobley leads new-look roster at USC
- Virginia gynecologist convicted of fraud, unneeded surgeries
- Packers' ability to avoid slumps has them in enviable spot
- No. 10 Hoosiers used culture change to steadily progress
- Some Republicans attack Georgia votes, provide no evidence
- Ky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic retired
- AP Explains: Trump's baseless tweets about vote in 4 states
- Virus relief package uncertain in post-election Congress
- NYPD to allow religious headgear in mug shots after lawsuit
- Texans hope 3 stars can help team finish 2nd half strong
- Formerly high-scoring Rams now struggling to put up points
- Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams wins NL Rookie of the Year award.
- Brewers reliever Devin Williams wins NL Rookie of the Year
- Noem's pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund
- Gruden's plans showing signs of fruition in Year 3
- Righty Dereck Rodríguez signs minor-league deal with Rockies
- A quiet start to empty week at Augusta National for Masters
- Bears' Nagy mulls handing off play-calling duties on offense
- Mexican cartel member facing US drug conspiracy charges
- Barr authorizes DOJ to probe 'substantial allegations' of voting irregularities despite little evidence of fraud
- Barr OKs election probes despite little evidence of fraud
- Record not good, but young Giants improving under Joe Judge
- Barcelona attack 2017: Suspected accomplices go on trial
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis wins AL Rookie of the Year award.
- Tres Tinkle is gone but Ethan Thompson is back for the Beavs
- Cook hasn't broken stride despite early stumble by Vikings
- U.S. puts sanctions on ex-Nicaragua president Arnoldo Alemán
- Refusing to concede, Trump blocks cooperation on transition
- Black woman to lead Naval Academy's brigade for first time
- Jets' Darnold, Williams officially out vs. Patriots
- Peruvian lawmakers vote to oust president, citing alleged corruption, pandemic turmoil
- Seahawks stumble into halfway mark with defensive concerns
- 'Jeopardy!' pays tribute to Alex Trebek in poignant message
- At 6-3, Brady-led Bucs off to best start in nearly 2 decades
- Lions stumble to midway point at 3-5 after loss to Vikings
- Syracuse's Jim Boeheim facing lawsuit in fatal crash
- REBEL FC Unleashes Sport Tech Combo With New Marketing Chief Elgin Ee
- Houston police officer shot and killed, suspect sought
- Search continues for Taiwanese man who jumped off cliff to avoid highway authority
- Southco’s Extended Length Captive Screw Offers New Standard Solution for Panel Applications
- Taiwan Open of Surfing Debuts in Taitung on 18 November - Surfs Up
- GEODIS appoints a New Regional Customs Brokerage Director in Asia-Pacific Region
- Newly-established Dataxet forges ahead with more than 40 new business wins in 3 months despite the pandemic
- Jets LT Becton leaves game vs. Patriots with chest injury
- Trump books will continue after Trump leaves office
- Saints enter season's second half as prime contenders
- Flooding in Mexico forces 9,000 to evacuate, leaves 5 dead
- Brazil health regulator suspends Chinese-made vaccine trials
- Peru president says he will leave office, won’t challenge removal vote by Congress
- US sanctions 4 Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown
- Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
- US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden
- White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI
- Forecasters say Subtropical storm Theta has formed in open Atlantic, record-breaking 29th-named storm of tropical season
- Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm
- ABC News mistakes Taiwan for Thailand
- Gunfire breaks out at protest in Mexican resort of Cancun
- China denies US Marine training will strengthen Taiwan's defenses
- Lithuania's new government to support Taiwan's 'fight for freedom'
- EU charges Amazon with breaking competition law
- US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
- Insurtech start-up Coherent secures US$14M Series A investment from Cathay Innovation and Franklin Templeton
- Taiwanese organization donates face masks to Saint Lucia
- Firebrand Indonesian cleric returns from 3-year Saudi exile
- China gears up for world's largest online shopping festival
- Asia Today: Shanghai airport worker gets virus; 8,000 tested
- India-China Himalaya conflict: Does Beijing have an advantage after talks stall?
- Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid
- Generation T, Tatler's platform for leaders of tomorrow, and Credit Suisse have revealed the 20 awardees of the Social Impact Awards, a recognition of impact, sustainability and innovation
- Taiwan theme park apologizes for Trump tombstone
- Today in History
- GOP tries again to get high court to ax health care law
- Peru impeachment plunges nation into new political turmoil
- Halted Brazil trials of Chinese-made vaccine cause surprise
- Candidate concessions have been colorful, funny — or absent
- Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate
- What's ascertainment? The green light to launch transition
- It's done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season
- GOP backs Trump as he fights election results, transition
- Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare'
- Tokyo Olympic officials talk of test events early next year
- Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta
- North Korean 'defector' triggers border security concerns in South Korea
- In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father
- Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving, but play it safe
- Gunmen kill local union leader in southwestern Pakistan
- Do masks with antiviral coating offer more protection?
- First female director appointed to Pakistan Cricket Board
- Hong Kong journalist charged as press freedom fears grow
- Jets blow lead, fall to 0-9 for first time in team history
- Taiwan's Taichung to offer one-month free ride on MRT Green Line
- Taiwan to send aid team to Somaliland
- Taiwanese turn to the mountains amid pandemic
- As virus spikes, Europe runs low on ICU beds, hospital staff
- Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
- Jordan holds parliamentary elections amid virus surge
- Turkey: former deputy PM appointed as finance minister
- US representative to UN records video supporting Taiwan's inclusion in WHO
- United Airlines to increase weekly service between Taipei and San Francisco in December
- MAC head tries to reassure legislators that Biden won't 'sacrifice Taiwan'
- DYXnet Group Wins the Asia Pacific Zero Outage Supplier Award 2019 from T-Systems
- Former NATO chief condemns Taiwan’s exclusion from WHA
- UK unemployment rises increases to 4.8%, highest since 2016
- Opinion: Myanmar wakes up from dream of democracy
- TSMC founder Morris Chang named Taiwan's envoy to APEC
- Ex-Vatican envoy faces sexual abuse charge in French court
- Introducing Ultimaker 2+ Connect: Robust single extrusion now with seamless digital workflow
- ChipMOS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
- 2 Indonesian workers test positive for coronavirus in Taiwan quarantine
- ChipMOS REPORTS OCTOBER 2020 REVENUE; ACHIEVES RECORD MONTHLY HIGH REVENUE LEVEL
- DHL Express named Best Express Logistics Service Provider
- From season-altering to bizarre, injuries hit NFL yet again
- IACAPAP 2020 World Congress Goes Virtual with Over 300 Speakers Sharing on Research Findings and Clinical Observations for Better Child & Adolescent Mental Health
- Mahomes piles up big numbers at Arrowhead - on Election Day
- Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, Singapore unveils enchanting Singapoliday staycation packages to rediscover Orchard Road
- Taiwan's financial companies cancel year-end banquets over COVID-19 concerns
- Healthcare technology will boost Taiwan’s economy: Legislative speaker
- US imposes sanctions on four Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown
- Record label showcases Taipei’s experimental borderlands
- Polish cardinal chastised by Vatican hospitalized
- Iran to impose business curfew in capital as virus surges
- Kerry Logistics Clinches AFLAS Awards Titles for the Fifth Time, Winning Best 3PL Provider and Best Logistics Service Provider - Air Freight Honours
- Party statement: Saeb Erekat, longtime spokesman and negotiator for the Palestinians, dies at 65
- UK govt defiant after House of Lords rejects Brexit bill
- Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65
- EU to intensify cooperation after terrorism summit in Paris
- CPA Australia: Malaysian budget announcements you may have missed
- The Latest: Pakistan imposes mini-lockdowns in Islamabad
- Ethiopian troops, refugees fleeing fighting cross into Sudan
- Hawkish candidate for Biden's defense secretary could bode well for Taiwan
- Monday's Sports in Brief
- European leaders weigh terrorism strategy after attacks
- US envoy says it will be hard to re-enter Iran nuclear deal
- Taiwan's comfort women museum shutters, pins hopes on new location
- Salzburg players test negative after virus positives
- First batch of Taiwan rice ready for export to Japan
- Top Taiwan national security official expects Biden presidency maintain warm ties
- Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Toure has died at the age of 72, according to Senegal's president.
- UK Foreign Office expels Belarusian diplomats in tit-for-tat move
- Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Toure dies at 72
- Iran pardons 157 detained after antigovernment protests
- Hong Kong ICT Awards 2020 - Smart Mobility Award Winners Unveiled
- Three people go on trial for 2017 Barcelona terror attacks
- The Latest: Euro qualifiers in women's rugby postponed
- Russian peacekeepers go to Nagorno-Karabakh to bolster truce
- Britain condemns expulsion of 2 diplomats from Belarus
- Election 2020 Today: Biden defends 'Obamacare,' Trump stalls
- Japan should brace for 'leaderless era' as U.S. turns inward, adviser to PM says
- Dortmund teen Bellingham called up by England for first time
- MotoGP rider's ban for steroid doping extended to 4 years
- Blacks and whites clash at South African school incident
- Estonia's far-right leader survives U.S. elex comment vote
- Greece: Floods sweep cars into sea, send people to rooftops
- Vietnam dropped from 2021 F1 calendar, Saudi Arabia added
- ATP World Tour Sofia Open Results
- Millennial Money: What new debt collector rules mean for you
- EU files antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing e-commerce giant of using data to unfairly compete with merchants
- WTA Linz Results
- UK nurse re-arrested on suspicion of murder in baby deaths
- EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
- Japan PM meets top SKorea official, urges Seoul to solve row
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Turkey pulls out from another base in northwestern Syria
- China, Russia hold off on congratulating Biden; US allies rally round
- EU snubs Russia-backed conference on Syria refugee returns
- Australia mulls relaxing border control, opening to Taiwan
- Joe Biden speaks to leaders of Germany, France and Britain
- Vatican finds bishops, cardinals, popes downplayed or dismissed sex abuse by ex-prelate McCarrick but spares Francis
- Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise but spares pope
- Breakthrough on EU budget and associated COVID relief fund
- Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021
- Key findings in Vatican report into ex-Cardinal McCarrick
- Salt Life founder held as flight risk in woman's death
- Ford adding 350 jobs at 2 plants to make electric vehicles
- Alaska Tlingits hold memorial ceremony online amid pandemic
- FIFA VP Greg Clarke apologizes for 'colored' players remark
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 8 wickets, sweeps T20 series
- Pakistan army suspends troops for arrest of ex-PM son-in-law
- Hong Kong socially distanced entertainment park opens doors
- Huskers hope for better results with latest Hoiberg makeover
- Experience gives No. 7 Wisconsin plenty of confidence
- Asian stocks rise for 2nd day on coronavirus vaccine hopes
- How a Brazil samba school shimmied from Carnival to COVID-19
- Taiwan processor chip maker to set up $3.5 billion U.S. arm
- Report: Children lose basic skills under virus restrictions
- Timeline: Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize to brink of civil war
- 4th Hawkeyes football player in 2 weeks planning to transfer
- Israeli leader vows to protect interests with next president
- Rolling with it, Keith Richards is chilling in the garden
- Star-studded benefit concert to honor nurses on Thanksgiving
- Greek authorities break up migrant smuggling ring
- AP Interview: Germany seeks ‘new deal’ with US under Biden
- Review: Bromance 'The Climb' a triumph of quirky filmmaking
- Belarus nuclear plant stops power output soon after opening
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- France opens probe on virus handling on complaints by 100s
- English Standings
- Israel says Hezbollah drone downed in Israeli airspace
- The rite of autumn: The Masters comes to November
- Cowboys rookie CB Diggs out several weeks with broken foot
- US job openings rise slightly in September, hiring slips
- GOP unveils $1.4T spending bill amid post-election turmoil
- Germany coach Löw warns overload will bring wave of injuries
- EU to buy up to 300 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
- Babar Azam appointed new Pakistan test captain
- Walmart teams with GM to test autonomous deliveries
- Amid bullying claims, Swiss gymnastics director to leave
- Unofficial count gives Suu Kyi's party victory in Myanmar
- Trump's name spotted in Johnson's Biden congratulations
- MediaTek Announces New MT8192 and MT8195 Chipsets Designed for Next Generation of Chromebooks
- MediaTek Unveils Its Newest 5G Chipset, Dimensity 700, For Mass Market 5G Smartphones
- Bills fans support grieving Allen with charitable donations
- The Latest: US church leaders react to McCarrick report
- Garza's return puts No. 5 Iowa in position for big step up
- Ex-Iowa players' attorney pulls $20M demand, says he'll sue
- EU negotiators clinch deal on huge budget, coronavirus plan
- McConnell, Schumer to lead, but Senate majority uncertain
- Franks expects return to Florida to be 'kind of just crazy'
- Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war
- The Latest: Top Pentagon adviser resigns after Esper firing
- Ireland pick wing Lowe for Nations Cup opener vs Wales
- Denmark wants to ban mink farming until end 2021
- Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge
- No. 23 Ohio State still piecing together lineup, schedule
- Roma appeal against 3-0 default defeat to Verona rejected
- Man accused in Toronto van attack pleads not guilty
- Steelers' Roethlisberger, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 list
- Panel ponders if UN health agency can stop future pandemics
- South Carolina tops preseason AP Top 25 women's basketball poll for first time; Stanford, UConn, Baylor, Louisville next
- South Carolina No. 1 in AP preseason women's basketball poll
- AP Interview: France wants Biden to calm trade disputes
- Turkey's President Erdogan congratulates Biden on his win
- Norway gives quarantine exemption to 2020 Nobel winners
- EU move vs Amazon is latest in string of tech crackdowns
- Indian Premier League Champions
- Utah counting on experience as springboard this season
- US plans sale of F-35 fighter jets to UAE in $23B arms deal
- Kenosha shooter's mother tries to deflect blame from her son
- Bulgarian leader backs Western Balkans nations joining EU
- Mumbai retains IPL title after beating Delhi by 5 wickets
- Relative of 8 slaying victims files wrongful death lawsuit
- Modi's party rallies ahead in key India state election
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Oklahoma state senator charged with manslaughter in crash
- Rutgers ranked for 1st time entering season since 1978-79
- Israeli parliament ratifies diplomatic pact with Bahrain
- Rojas likely to remain as Mets manager under Cohen
- Apple Books-Top-10
- The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app
- Trump election challenge not same as 2000 Florida recount
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store
- Escorted by diplomats, Tanzanian opposition leader leaves
- Key departures signal agriculture shakeup for Capitol Hill
- U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
- Masters Tee Times
- Boeing suffers 2nd consecutive month with no airline orders
- Despite record, Patriots confidence remains at halfway point
- Guatemala calls off search at site of massive landslide
- For Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, class is always in session
- McConnell says Electoral College will determine president
- Lawsuit challenging arrest of NYC transgender woman settled
- Iowa is team to beat in Big Ten boasting unprecedented depth
- Jaguars sign Chase McLaughlin as kicking carousel continues
- UN: 13 Europe-bound migrants killed in shipwreck off Libya
- NJ sues 3 firms over 'forever chemicals' in drinking water
- After bottoming out, Northwestern, Collins seek turnaround
- Nearly 400 inmates at Panamanian prison infected with COVID
- 28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus
- Arkansas coach to miss Florida game with COVID-19
- Vatican report reveals anonymous letters accusing McCarrick
- Musicians Mayfield, Markham plead guilty in fraud case
- Report: NASA needs more time, money to bring back Mars rocks
- Trump loyalist who posted offensive tweets gets Pentagon job
- Republican Michelle Steel wins election to U.S. House in California's 48th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Harley Rouda
- GOP presses ahead after election with Russia probe review
- Castroneves gets 6 IndyCar races next season with Shank
- Orlando's Exploria Stadium to host CONCACAF Champions League
- Review: A 'Hillbilly Elegy' adaptation, hold the politics
- Tommy Heinsohn, longtime Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster, has died at age 86.
- AP Explains: Election's validity intact despite Trump claims
- Nicaragua moves toward allowing life prison sentences
- SDSU gets rare visit from No. 22 UCLA for season opener
- Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn dies at age 86
- President-elect Biden says Trump failure to acknowledge his victory 'does not change the dynamic' of transition planning
- South Africa to arrest ruling party leader for corruption
- After 8-0 start, No. 8 BYU plans low-key bye week amid virus
- Activist lawyer who targeted officials shot dead in Benghazi
- New Zealand locks in Super Rugby tournament for 2021
- Hoosiers hope deeper backcourt opens up floor, possibilities
- Top-seed Sabalenka beats Paolini in Linz opener
- AFC features plenty of star power even without Tom Brady
- Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden
- Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- EU eyes reboot of ties with US, hopes to meet Biden soon
- Larson still popular on dirt tracks, despite racial slur
- Cunningham concedes to US Sen. Tillis in North Carolina
- Now what? At 0-9, it can still get worse for skidding Jets
- Calls to punish police who fired at Mexico women's protest
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Pirates name Baker director of coaching, player development
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s claims on vaccine, election are wrong
- Lyft's results show pain but also hope as some riders return
- Confederate Avenue renamed in Virginia amid racial reckoning
- Rome picked to host track's European Championships in 2024
- Amazon, Beyond Meat fall; Eli Lilly, Ulta Beauty rise
- Waterfowl killed after mistaking wet Iowa roads for wetlands
- Posts falsify ties between election tech firm and Democrats
- No. 1 Alabama-LSU, No. 5 Texas A&M-Tennessee postponed
- Birthday boy Rahm hoping to win Spain another green jacket
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Report sounds an alarm on ongoing decline of US coral reefs
- Williams likely to play bigger role for young Boilermakers
- New York Giants bucking belief about rotating O-Line players
- DeChambeau brings his bulk and behemoth drives to Augusta
- A grand jury has declined to indict an Indianapolis police officer who fatally shot a man after a livestreamed car chase
- Business Highlights
- Tiger Woods hopes to rekindle magic at most unusual Masters
- Florida officer charged with murder after inmate's death
- No charges against Indianapolis officer in fatal shooting
- False claims of voting fraud, pushed by Trump, thrive online
- Lawyer asks for probe of Nashville officers in 2018 break-in
- Pompeo brushes aside results of presidential election
- Pitcher Ray Daviault, member of original Mets, dies at 86
- Steelers stay perfect, keep top spot in AP Pro32 poll
- Press groups concerned over killings of Mexican journalists
- Arrest made in Houston police sergeant's slaying
- No. 13 Michigan St forced to prepare for season without Izzo
- Back in Boston, Red Sox's Cora vows to be above reproach
- Browns' Beckham has surgery to repair torn knee ligament
- No. 8 Illini return with high expectations behind star duo
- Ravens sign 37-year-old CB Williams for backfield depth
- Penn State to work Levis into QB rotation with Clifford
- Howard touts experience for his second Michigan team
- Giants activate Hernandez from COVID-list, waive Ballentine
- Hong Kong: 4 opposition lawmakers disqualified after new law
- Republicans searching for problems with Wisconsin election
- ICC: Forces in Libya's failed offensive booby trapped homes
- Pitino, Gophers again have new look with trio of transfers
- Trump campaign seeks hand recount in Georgia, could get it
- Texas Turkey facility shuts down production after explosion
- Column: A quiet golf course, quiet confidence for McIlroy
- Miami's Don Mattingly wins NL Manager of the Year award
- Election breathes new life into false 'dead voter' claims
- NFL will reward teams for developing minority coaches/GMs
- Tiger, Phil not ready to take ceremonial role at Masters
- Miami’s Don Mattingly wins NL Manager of the Year award
- Top of his game: CU's Broussard shines after 2 knee injuries
- Disqualified Derby winner Maximum Security retired
- Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash wins AL Manager of the Year award
- Vikings place CB Hill on IR, long snapper on COVID list
- April trial scheduled for Avenatti over Stormy Daniels book
- Louisiana adviser sentenced in fraud with megachurch pastor
- MATCHDAY: Spain-Netherlands highlight of round of friendlies
- More details emerge on White Sox manager La Russa's arrest
- Titans' A.J. Brown working to be physical wide receiver
- Texas' Patrick offers reward as Trump makes unfounded claims
- Greek cargo ship collides with Turkish fishing boat, 4 people dead
- Media OutReach Newswire Launches Greater Bay Area Media Distribution Service
- Doctor: Maradona needs time, family support to recover
- West Indies players sanctioned for breaching isolation rules
- Puerto Rico unearths uncounted ballots 1 week after election
- Kraken expect training center to open in summer of '21
- China's Giant Food Group Selects Infor to Spur Innovation and Support Rapid Growth
- Tatler has officially unveiled the 5th edition of the Gen.T List, its Annual Index of the 400 Leaders of Tomorrow in Asia, who are driving innovation, creating change and inspiring hope
- GRAM Expands Its Operations Team To International Regions
- Syracuse, Binghampton, Brooklyn, St. Lucie to stay with Mets
- US tech firm delegation to visit Taiwan in first ‘business travel bubble’
- China gloats over exclusion of Taiwan from WHA
- Chinese anti-submarine plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ
- Asia Today: Returnee from US is Vanuatu's 1st virus case
- Pompeo voices confidence for 'second Trump administration,' then softens tone on post-election transition
- Genoa bridge collapse: Police arrest ex-Atlantia CEO
- Cycling: Groenewegen gets 9-month ban over horror crash
- Lucille Bridges, mother of activist Ruby Bridges, dies at 86
- Queensland to host Waratahs in Super Rugby AU's 2021 opener
- Per Customer Demand, Trend Micro Launches Hassle-Free, Cloud-Ready Network Security
- Website for century-old trails in northern Taiwan goes live
- Democrats capture House control for 2 more years, but probably with fewer seats, complicating pathway for their agenda
- Dems clinch House control, but majority likely to shrink
- NHL could go with temporary realignment for next season
- China tightens inspections of meat imports, cold chains to allegedly stop coronavirus
- Saudi Arabia: 'Several' wounded in blast at WWI memorial
- Taiwan bans fishing of great whites, megamouths, basking sharks
- Yo-Yo Ma praises Taiwan in first live performance since February
- Opinion: Hong Kong's rule of law is at its end
- Taiwanese woman shocked by plastic inside crab
- Independent bookstores in Taiwan close on Nov. 11 to protest e-commerce 'Singles' Day' book sales
- US and Taiwan to hold economic talks this month: Pompeo
- Today in History
- Belize electing new government amid rising coronavirus cases
- Future of business travel unclear as virus upends work life
- Chanel Miller's memoir wins prestigious book award
- Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, poised to break stereotypes
- Analysis: GOP lets doubts about Biden's legitimacy flourish
- AP Explains: Election's validity intact despite Trump claims
- Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden
- Biden vows to 'get right to work' despite Trump resistance
- Bidenomics: More stimulus, tougher regulation, and gridlock
- Dems clinch House control, but majority likely to shrink
- Hong Kong disqualifies 4 pro-democracy lawmakers after Beijing passes resolution to let government unseat politicians
- Hong Kong disqualifies 4 pro-democracy legislators
- Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting
- Research sheds light on Alexander Hamilton as slave owner
- In Iran, a massive cemetery struggles to keep up with virus
- Police expose global child abuse ring centered in Australia
- Frantic search after medicines vanish from Lebanon shelves
- US deports migrant women who alleged abuse by Georgia doctor
- Chinese farmer who praised lawyers amid crackdown arrested
- China Daily EU chief drops F-bomb in Twitter exchange with German minister
- Porsche Design and AOC unveil the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27
- AP source: LA Angels narrow GM search to 5 candidates
- Hong Kong, Singapore to launch travel bubble
- Taipei mayor rides promotional bus to advocate freedom of press
- All Blacks prop Tu’ungafasi banned 3 matches for high tackle
- Asian shares mostly higher as focus shifts to virus recovery
- India's personal data privacy law triggers surveillance fears
- Australian anti-graft agency dismisses Vatican speculation
- Arnab Goswami — Why press freedom in India transcends ideological barriers
- Artist gives life to Belgian boot-scrapers during pandemic
- New Taipei to celebrate opening of Blue Sea Line with festivities, fireworks display
- Turkish fishing boat collides with Greek vessel; 5 missing
- Cambodia bans state-organized events in capital over virus
- Belgian man tests positive for coronavirus after end of Taiwan quarantine
- Bahrain says the island kingdom's long-serving prime minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, has died at age 84
- Recordings reveal WHO's analysis of pandemic in private
- Bahrain's long-serving prime minister dies at age 84
- Taiwan seeks to recruit 20,000 volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials
- Taiwan's Taitung offers exclusive tour packages, gifts for expats
- Fire burns tents, structures in Greek refugee camp
- Armenian protesters demand PM's resignation after Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire
- Sculpture celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft draws criticism
- Teen's mom: Daughter, found dead in Malaysia, was abducted
- Hong Kong opposition lawmakers to resign en masse in show of defiance after four pro-democracy legislators disqualified
- Recordings reveal WHO's analysis of pandemic in private
- Taiwan university sets up green energy lab to give students hands-on knowledge
- Hong Kong eatery reopens 3 weeks after being vandalized with manure
- A look at who's up and who's down at midpoint of NFL season
- Bjarne Riis steps down as team manager of SAfrica-based NTT
- China auto sales grow 12.5% in October
- Hong Kong's pro-democracy legislators resign en masse after government disqualifies four pro-democracy lawmakers
- Plenty of reasons for record-setting scoring pace in NFL
- Typhoon-ravaged Philippine region braces for new storm
- Germany: Thieves steal €6.5 million in cash from Emmerich customs office
- The Latest: Goalkeeper Kaminski out of Belgium squad
- Singles’ housing occupies quarter of total in Taiwan
- Average yearly salary in Taiwan rises to NT$641,000 despite pandemic
- Pope Francis vows to end sexual abuse after McCarrick report
- Louis Dreyfus to sell 45% stake to Abu Dhabi wealth fund
- EU silent on West Africa's political crises
- Tuesday's Sports in Brief
- Syria's Assad: Western sanctions hinder return of refugees
- Cyclist gets 9-month ban for crash that left rival in coma
- UK to increase powers to block foreign investments
- 6-year-old WWII French Resistance agent honored at long last
- The Latest: Britain to stagger holiday travel for students
- Defense begins questioning in Japan trial over Ghosn's pay
- Egypt's president in Greece on 1st visit since maritime deal
- Johnson Electric Reports Results for The Half Year Ended 30 September 2020
- Shafiq, Amir and Malik dropped for tour of New Zealand
- Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers to resign en masse
- Edmunds: 2021 Toyota Sienna versus Honda Odyssey
- Pakistan's Lahore sees peak pollution as coronavirus surges
- Guinness recalls non-alcoholic stouts amid safety fears
- Election 2020 Today: Smooth election, Biden ready to work
- Israeli settler delegation visits Dubai following UAE accord
- French officials say several wounded in attack on World War I commemoration ceremony in Saudi Arabia
- 6 Italian execs arrested in probe linked to bridge collapse
- Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases
- Smart tactics for millennials flocking to buy life insurance
- France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery
- New South Wales levels series 1-1, sends Origin to a decider
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- ATP World Tour Sofia Open Results
- Military-backed party rejects Myanmar election as unfair
- Armenians call Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire a 'capitulation'
- Japanese company busy making Joe Biden rubber masks
- Pandemic spurs EU to seek more preparation, coordination
- Taiwan opposition party accused of posting ‘fake’ ractopamine video
- ESR to become a constituent of MSCI Hong Kong Index
- Far-right protesters clash with riot police during Polish Independence Day march
- British cycling coach dismissed for gross misconduct
- Thousands in Armenia protest Nagorno-Karabakh truce terms
- Taiwan plans to offer accommodation subsidies for seniors during Lunar New Year
- Eta has regained hurricane strength with 75 mph winds off southwest Florida coast
- Decades after independence, North Macedonia set for big game
- WTA Linz Results
- China urges U.S. to stop increasing ties with Taiwan
- Nurse suspected of attempted murder of 3 patients in Germany
- Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that caused crashes
- Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares for hit
- Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US Embassy in Pakistan apologizes over political retweet
- Amid Danish mink cull, fur remains in fashion
- Lagarde: Recovery from pandemic could be bumpy
- Belgium calls up goalkeeper Coucke for international games
- Sculpture restoration work draws laughs, memories in Spain
- Lisicki's latest comeback ends because of ligament tear
- Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay all face injury issues
- German experts see economy shrinking 5.1% this year
- A festival hit waylaid by the virus, ‘The Climb’ peddles on
- $7.7 million stolen from western German customs office
- Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from COVID-19 list
- Survey outlines coronavirus impact on women's soccer
- Palestinians hold funeral for veteran negotiator Erekat
- Dolphins WR Williams to go on IR; assistants still sidelined
- Clashes at Poland's Independence Day far-right march
- Europe marks Armistice Day in eerie silence
- Austrian Cabinet agrees to broad new anti-terror measures
- New Zealand's Ardern says has plans for wedding, but no date yet
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- English Standings
- Virus makes for one of Europe's loneliest WWI remembrances
- Asian soccer sets schedule for delayed World Cup qualifiers
- TikTok asks court to intervene as Trump order looms
- Hawks add former Pacers coach McMillan to Pierce's staff
- Aid group helping French nursing homes as virus deaths jump
- Tensions in packed migrant shelter on Spain´s Canary Islands
- Oklahoma City Thunder promote assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach
- Georgia's secretary of state has announced a full hand recount of the presidential race; Biden leads by about 14,000
- National museum dedicated to Army debuts on Veterans Day
- Turkey offended by Pompeo's plan to discuss religious issues
- Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach
- Hurricanes stay stronger longer after landfall than in past
- Missouri woman gets federal prison in terrorism case
- AP Source: McCaffrey to have second opinion on shoulder
- The Latest: Boris Johnson calls Trump 'previous president'
- Baumann leaves Germany squad after club virus cases
- Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week
- Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
- Barcelona wants Neymar to pay back nearly $12 million
- Gabriel Escobar named top editor at Philadelphia Inquirer
- Couple complain Animal Planet show cast them as pot growers
- Houston Texans fire PR boss Amy Palcic
- U.N. atomic watchdog: Iran continues to increase stockpile of low-enriched uranium past nuclear deal limits.
- UN agency: Iran continues to stockpile, enrich uranium
- Islamic extremists in Mozambique blamed for mass beheadings
- Arkansas to depend on newcomers after Joe, Jones leave early
- Hungary reverses course to sharply tighten pandemic rules
- ECJ bolsters consumer rights on payment card fraud
- Luka Garza of Iowa and Jared Butler of Baylor headline The Associated Press preseason All-America team
- NFL announces Salute to Service Award nominees
- Brazil resumes trials of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate
- Travelers to Spain must provide negative COVID-19 test
- Rwandan genocide suspect enters not guilty pleas at UN court
- Garza, Butler headline AP preseason All-America team
- New BMW has classic grille - but for sensors, not airflow
- Biden must follow the precedent the Trump administration set for Taiwan-US relations
- Austrian court confirms end to Eurofighter fraud investigation
- Donald Trump wins Alaska
- Republican Dan Sullivan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Alaska
- US Senate control to be decided by January runoffs in Georgia after Republicans retain Alaska seat
- With GOP win in Alaska, control of Senate pushes to January
- UK becomes fifth country to exceed 50,000 coronavirus deaths
- Libyan man admits stabbing murders of 3 friends in UK park
- Colts, Titans meet for 1st time in AFC South showdown
- Chinese shoppers spend over $100 billion in shopping fest
- Stroman indicates he will accept Mets' qualifying offer
- Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events
- Judge overturns conviction of Tennessee man serving life
- Review: Winslet finds passion among the rocks in ‘Ammonite’
- Eta has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves toward Florida's coast
- German court OKs police cadet's expulsion over Nazi concerns
- Republican Dan Sullivan re-elected in Alaska Senate race
- NYC woman gets ill swan to clinic via foot, car and subway
- Pulisic to miss US exhibitions vs Wales, Panama
- New faces: Mississippi State leans on freshmen, transfers
- Review: Robbie's glamour cuts through dust in 'Dreamland'
- EU says looking forward to better ties with US under Biden
- Mizzou leans on experience as it heads into uncharted season
- Key AFC South matchup Thursday night as Colts visit Titans
- Penn State faces uncertain season after Chambers' ouster
- Ball, Haliburton, Hayes top list of NBA draft point guards
- Gomez injury in England training adds to Liverpool problems
- 5 dead, 111 rescued in Mediterranean migrant shipwreck
- State police chief out after shots fired at Mexico protest
- Olympic leaders raise hopes for safe Tokyo Games with fans
- Money to support Trump court fight could flow to president
- Fiery crash closes bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky 'for days'
- Germany's Toni Kroos slams UEFA, FIFA over crowded schedule
- FIFA: VP Clarke has to decide on quitting over controversy
- UN food chief: Yemen faces `looming famine,' needs millions
- No. 10 Kentucky once again welcomes cadre of new players
- Biden's plea for cooperation confronts a polarized Congress
- Williams looks for improvement from Aggies in second season
- Airline alliances urge testing over quarantines
- Central Florida lands hub for Jetsons-like 'flying cars'
- White, Gators want to 'reduce noise,' improve culture
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- Russia says COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective on early data
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Peru ouster throws nation's anti-corruption drive into doubt
- Halfway through NFL season, uncertainty reigns off the field
- Ravens stingy defense welcomes back Humphrey from COVID list
- Tomlin re-signs with Braves, to earn $1 million in 2021
- Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US
- Sweden to ban sale of alcohol after 10pm to curb COVID-19
- Car crashes into London police station, no injuries reported
- Nurse charged with murder of 8 babies at UK hospital
- Tua approaches injury anniversary grateful to be with Miami
- Small town mayor murdered in Mexico was accused of killings
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Alexandrova beats Gracheva to reach Linz quarterfinals
- Masters Tee Times
- Titans can take big step toward AFC South title vs. Colts
- Colette Evert, mother of Chris Evert, dies at 92
- Lyft, FuboTV rise; Model N, Coherent fall
- The Masters in November gives golf a big sendoff
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- USC's defense has plenty to work on after great escape
- Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
- Maradona leaves hospital 8 days after brain surgery
- On third try, Pederson defends Wentz from Favre's criticism
- Republicans reprise warnings of leftism in Georgia races
- Ronaldo scores once in Portugal's 7-0 rout of Andorra
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Ivory Coast president meets opposition leader amid tensions
- Van de Beek equalizes as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Spain
- Youthful Germany team beats Czech Republic 1-0 in friendly
- How the Dow and other stock indexes fared on Wednesday
- Cyprus locks down southwest over surge in coronavirus cases
- Biden moves forward without help from Trump's intel team
- Virus-affected Italy beats Estonia 4-0 in friendly
- Fever, symptom screening misses many coronavirus cases
- Republican Thom Tillis wins reelection to U.S. Senate from North Carolina
- Steelers trying to get a grip on their 'virtual' reality
- North Carolina Sen. Tillis reelected, keeps seat for GOP
- BC-US--Index, US
- Pac-12's morning starts have some fans, some critics
- New Yorker parts ways with Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom snafu
- Batshuayi nets 2 as Belgium beats Switzerland 2-1
- Authentic's Breeders' Cup track record updated to 1:59.60
- Jets claim former Giants CB Corey Ballentine off waivers
- Blowout loss puts Tucker's culture to the test for Spartans
- At 17, Gio Reyna prepares for US debut with dad's help
- Coronavirus in New Zealand: Auckland residents stay home after mystery infection
- For fall Masters, change comes to a tradition like no other
- Michigan's Juwan Howard lands top-rated recruiting class
- France wastes chances in 2-0 loss to Finland in friendly
- Lawsuit: Former Louisville officer sexually assaulted woman
- UConn women add top prospect Azzi Fudd to signing class
- US voters have spoken: What's next to make it official?
- Masters and partners coming to aid of Augusta neighborhood
- Stroman, Gausman take $18.9M; Springer, LeMahieu reject
- Ronaldo scores in round of friendlies affected by virus
- Column: A Masters unlike any other — and one we didn't need
- Wisconsin freshman guard Bowman withdraws from school
- Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber wins AL Cy Young Award
- Cleveland's Shane Bieber unanimously wins AL Cy Young Award
- 49ers may need to wait another game for reinforcements
- Joe Biden reaches out to allies in the Asia-Pacific
- SEC has a new look in 2020 with rise of Aggies and Gators
- Editorial Roundup: US
- MMA promoter XFC returns with stock bonuses for fighters
- Philadelphia guard Nisine Poplar signs with Miami Hurricanes
- Bengals claim DE Takk McKinley off waivers from Falcons
- Bills' victory was Allen's way of honoring his grandmother
- College Football Picks: Notre Dame tries to avoid BC letdown
- Trevor Bauer wins Cincinnati's first NL Cy Young Award
- Hong Kong opposition stage final protest before resigning
- Chargers' Herbert able to deliver while under pressure
- MATCHDAY: European Championship lineup completed by playoffs
- German lawmakers demand release of Nasrin Sotoudeh
- Howie Meeker, 4-time Cup winner with Maple Leafs, dies at 97
- North Korea calls UN nuclear watchdog `a marionette' of West
- Lock laments loss of tight end as Broncos search for answers
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- AP source: President-elect Joe Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise role as his chief of staff
- Packers' Rodgers sees double standards in COVID-19 policy
- India’s internet shutdowns function like ‘invisibility cloaks’
- Saints' defensive front gaining steam at season's midpoint
- AP source: 49ers cleared of COVID-19 violations
- Seahawks shaky pass D could be without both starting CBs
- Heart condition forces Penn St. RB Brown to give up football
- Afghanistan: Radio Liberty journalist killed in bombing
- Pucovski in Australia's squad for test series against India
- All Blacks at full strength for Argentina in Tri-Nations
- Typhoon-ravaged northeast Philippines pummeled by new storm
- Germany criticizes China for dismissal of Hong Kong opposition lawmakers
- Undrafted Rams CB Darious Williams earns job opposite Ramsey
- Southern Taiwan to begin restricting water usage due to dwindling supply
- Taiwan will not buy made-in-China version of Pfizer vaccine: CECC head
- Hong Kong legislature opens; democracy bloc set to resign
- ECCT calls for inking of Taiwan-EU investment agreement
- Taiwan launches booklet in Japan to promote Taiwanese literature
- Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan ADIZ
- UK says China has 'broken its promises' on Hong Kong
- Pacific isles, secretive states among last virus-free places
- WHO Facebook video feed blocks word 'Taiwan'
- Mexico City police nab 2 boys with body of 3rd in suitcase
- Russia to sanction Germany, France over Navalny
- Saudi king points to Iran as top threat in policy speech
- Today in History
- Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff
- Online shopping surge could lead to holiday delivery delays
- Unwelcome milestone: California nears million COVID-19 cases
- A top rebel leader surrenders to Indian army in northeast
- Military wary that shakeup could upend its apolitical nature
- Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
- Lives Lost: A smiling teenager ready to meet the future
- Trump's silent public outing belies White House in tumult
- Biden's plea for cooperation confronts a polarized Congress
- Biden moves forward without help from Trump's intel team
- Tropical Storm Eta dumps blustery rain on Florida west coast
- Singapore eyeing travel bubble with Taiwan
- DHL Express invests ~EUR750 million in Asia Pacific on the back of e-commerce growth
- Asia Today: New Delhi cases spike again ahead of Diwali fest
- No chance to tri; Mass participation sports hit by virus
- World leaders talking to Biden about the virus, other issues
- Judge to weigh bond for father, son in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
- In ruins, Syria marks 50 years of Assad family rule
- Asian shares slip on faltering hopes for COVID vaccines
- ASEAN summit begins online meetings with regional leaders
- Tokyo Olympics may allow foreign fans; there will be rules
- AP source: Braves' Minasian is frontrunner to be Angels GM
- Ethiopia conflict tensions spread as 150 'operatives' held
- Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
- At least 131 pro-Taiwan lawmakers reelected in US
- Talent show: Rookie class shines despite virus limitations
- Singapore arrests 21 members of South Korean religious sect
- Raiders thriving despite patchwork offensive line
- Steffen US No 1 keeper despite lack of Man City playing time
- Williams settles in as go-to RB for No. 2 Notre Dame
- Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
- 5 Indonesian women test positive for coronavirus during Taiwan quarantine
- Taiwan expects US trade talks to result in signing of MOU
- Official: Journalist killed in bomb blast in Afghanistan
- Xero Delivers 21% Revenue Growth with 2.45 Million Subscribers
- Turkey bans smoking in public places to curb virus spread
- Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz
- Australia considering ‘travel bubble’ with Taiwan
- Italian hospitals face breaking point in fall virus surge
- Can Joe Biden turn around Trump's China policy in the Indo-Pacific?
- Taiwan to include foreign permanent resident taxpayers in stimulus scheme
- UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs
- Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague; no injuries
- The Latest: Turkey bans public smoking to reinforce mask use
- Is it safe yet to fly during the pandemic?
- Vatican's McCarrick report forces debate on power and abuse
- Huawei CEO claims China is world's No. 1 chip manufacturer thanks to Taiwan
- Siemens quarterly profit rises, last under CEO Kaeser
- Turkey's defense minister reaffirms Russian S-400 plans
- DeChambeau has grand plan to cut Masters course down to size
- 2 deaths reported at Taiwan's top university in 3 days
- Taiwan's Ju Percussion Group to join world in virtual concert
- Transfer returner, Aussie punter spark Iowa's special teams
- Opinion: 25 years after Dayton: Seize the moment with Biden in the White House
- Latest ACC Showdown has No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College
- Dad: Teen, found dead in Malaysia, couldn't survive jungle
- Google Photos to end unlimited free storage service
- US, China hold military talks amid uncertainty in Washington
- Hungary and the EU: Viktor Orban's battle with the rule of law
- State-owned Emirates posts $3.8 billion in half-year losses
- At least 74 migrants drown in Mediterranean off Libyan coast, UN says
- Russian delegation visits Kaohsiung to discuss bilateral trade, tourism
- Taiwan’s CPC to start shipping oil from Chad
- Taiwan condemns Chinese allegations it paid Czech Senate president
- Japanese automaker Nissan posts loss amid pandemic, scandal
- Memoir by Sen. Tammy Duckworth coming out March 30
- Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff
- Clarke quits as FIFA VP over discriminatory comments
- The Latest: Another Hoffenheim player positive for virus
- European Commission presents strategy on LGBT+ rights
- Polish far-right march leaders criticized after violence
- Trudeau says Canada will not bow to China's 'coercive diplomacy'
- India announces $35 billion economic stimulus package
- WTA Linz Results
- Greek hospital workers demand more hirings in pandemic
- Contentious Stonehenge tunnel gets UK government approval
- UK foreign minister says country has summoned the Chinese ambassador in London over the country's actions in Hong Kong
- Rights group asks Pakistan to unveil whereabouts of activist
- France's Sarkozy seeks closure of Libyan corruption case
- Croatia defender Vida pulled from match because of virus
- Election 2020 Today: Biden taps Klain, Trump voters dismayed
- All-female W Series to feature at 8 F1 races next season
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- US envoy insists pressure on Iran will persist under Biden
- ATP World Tour Sofia Open Results
- Iran passes grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from coronavirus
- BTS to celebrate New Year with first show since coronavirus shut-down
- Iran arrests separatist leader accused of attack killing 25
- Pivac told to reset and improve Wales in Autumn Nations Cup
- Spanish club Celta Vigo hires Eduardo Coudet as coach
- Signs of hope in Germany, France but virus strains hospitals
- Nurse charged with murder of 8 babies in UK held in custody
- Women, Islamists suffer setbacks in election in Jordan
- EU unveils first plan to address LGBT rights, discrimination
- 5 migrants evacuated, 257 onboard Mediterranean rescue ship
- Gomez undergoes surgery, Liverpool faces shortage in defense
- The Latest: The Masters stopped by rain soon after it begins
- Belize hands opposition resounding electoral victory
- South Africa reopens to foreign travelers amid virus creep
- Israeli, Egyptian official: 7 peacekeepers, including Americans, killed in helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula
- Officials: 7 peacekeepers killed in Sinai helicopter crash
- Man in accident steals car of good Samaritan in Puerto Rico
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US consumer prices were unchanged in October, the lowest reading in 5 months, as inflation slows after a summer spike
- 709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates
- US consumer prices unchanged in October, lowest in 5 months
- New device puts music in your head — no headphones required
- Philippines reports 1,407 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths
- California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris' job?
- Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans
- Zimbabwe journalist denied bail
- EU extends Venezuela sanctions for a year
- England giving club star Willis debut vs Georgia
- The Latest: Graham giving $1M to help Georgia's GOP senators
- Correction: Walmart-Automated Delivery story
- Correction: Walmart-Automated Delivery story
- German national team battles apathy as fans switch off
- Honorary starters, then rain, as 1st fall Masters begins
- Federal appeals court ruling clears Harvard of racial discrimination against Asian American applicants
- Appeals court clears Harvard of racial bias in admissions
- Stocks ease lower on Wall Street, except for technology
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- South Bronx restaurant turns into soup kitchen to help poor
- English Standings
- Ghiraldini back for Italy vs Scotland in Autumn Nations Cup
- NFC-East leading Eagles seek ninth straight against Giants
- Jaws Acquisition targets primary care with Cano Health deal
- Germany sees slightly better tax income, more business aid
- Southeast Asian leaders begin summit amid 'major power rivalries'
- Belgium: Saint Nicholas exempt from coronavirus constraints
- Finland fast-tracks ID code law change after hacking case
- Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi WWI ceremony
- Kosovo's rival communities reach deal on World Heritage site
- Russian city to demolish derided 'Robot' building
- Sony Music Video Contents Streaming Across the Globe on Funimation Services
- Kentucky O-line coach John Schlarman dies of cancer at 45
- Ghana’s president says ex-president Jerry Rawlings has died at 73 after a short illness
- Tunnel plan near Stonehenge gets UK government consent
- UN migration agency says at least 74 migrants have drowned after a Europe-bound ship broke down off the coast of Libya
- Ghana's former president Jerry Rawlings dies at 73
- To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
- UN: 74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast
- Armenians protest Nagorno-Karabakh truce terms for a 3rd day
- Prosecutor asks for police probe of statue-removal contract
- EU agency: Coronavirus spread in minks could speed mutations
- History points to post-election gains for Wall Street
- Rams host Seahawks in SoFi's inaugural NFC West matchup
- Panthers looking to avenge 31-17 Week 2 loss to Brady, Bucs
- East Carolina next to try to slow down No. 7 Cincinnati
- Mexico to stop holding child migrants in detention centers
- Senegal cops arrest dad of teen who died on boat to Europe
- Tua-Herbert is a rare QB matchup between 2 high draft picks
- COVID-19 case hits 1st Caribbean cruise since pandemic
- Rhyne Howard of Kentucky, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina headline AP women's preseason All-America team
- Howard, Boston lead AP women's basketball All-America team
- Russia imposes sanctions on European officials over Navalny
- States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
- Surging Bills take 3-game win streak into game vs. Cardinals
- No. 2 Notre Dame brings unbeaten season to Boston College
- Mullen's message for Florida before Arkansas: don't peak now
- Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion
- AP PHOTOS: Afro-Brazilian religious leaders run for office
- US investor released after 19-month house arrest in Russia
- Raiders seek 3rd straight win when hosting Broncos
- Post-election warfare clouds chances for COVID relief bill
- No. 10 Indiana puts unbeaten mark to test at Michigan State
- No Bane for TCU; Newcomers and youth around Samuel, Nembhard
- Beard and No. 14 Texas Tech living in moment of new season
- Lions host Washington in matchup of struggling teams
- Oklahoma State has high hopes despite postseason ban
- Kentucky, Vanderbilt look to turn things around in SEC clash
- NCAA voices concern on student-athlete performance bets
- Southwest report shows rising virus cases are hitting travel
- Former league MVPs Jackson, Newton meet as Pats host Ravens
- Perfect Steelers facing COVID-19 issues as Bengals visit
- Chryst 'hopeful' about No. 13 Wisconsin's QB situation
- AC/DC is back and fighting off the black with new album
- Cyprus, Israel, Greece agree to boost defense cooperation
- Oklahoma seeks respect after strong finish last season
- Grief, anger, disbelief: Trump voters face Biden's victory
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Top central bankers: Economy needs help despite vaccine news
- Penn State, Nebraska both desperately seeking their 1st wins
- Brady, Bucs look to rebound from lopsided loss vs. Carolina
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- UN: 870K measles cases in 2019, highest number in 23 years
- Rolovich makes home debut as Washington St hosts Oregon
- Georgia's Edwards tops list of shooting guards in NBA draft
- Cyclones counting on leadership of newcomer Coleman-Lands
- Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
- Georgia secretary of state to quarantine, wife tests positive for coronavirus as state starts audit of presidential race
- German US vote observer calls Trump's allegations 'baseless'
- Justice Dept: Ex-Labor Sec. Acosta used 'poor judgment' in handling Jeffrey Epstein case when he was Florida prosecutor
- 75-foot spruce to be NYC's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
- Justice Dept.: 'Poor judgment' used in Epstein plea deal
- Europe, Gates pledge funds to get vaccines tor poor nations
- No. 2 Baylor, AP All-American Butler get another shot at top
- Georgia secretary of state isolates after wife's virus test
- Key role for Black policy leaders on Biden's transition team
- Japan, China, Germany, Slovakia, Uganda win U.N. court seats
- US posts $284.1 billion budget deficit for October, a record for the month and double the red ink of a year ago
- No. 19 SMU, Tulsa to face off in high stakes AAC contest
- Veteran Pandev's goal sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020
- Belarus rights group counts 900 cases against opposition
- Gio Reyna makes US soccer debut, a day before 18th birthday
- Fading Bears look to stop skid against resurgent Vikings
- National Park Service faces $270M wrongful death claim
- Hamilton poised for record-equaling 7th F1 title in Turkey
- A rookie QB matchup: Miami's Tua faces Chargers' Herbert
- US piles up record October budget deficit of $284.1 billion
- Virus surge: Schools abandon classes, states retreat
- No. 19 Texas has mix of experience and elite young talent
- German sports body condemns vandalism of Jewish memorial
- World champion runner Naser faces appeal in doping case
- US: WADA efforts a direct personal attack on US government
- No. 20 USC gets another test against Arizona in road opener
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Mexican president presents bill to ban outsourcing of jobs
- Packers try to avoid slipping at home again as Jags arrive
- UCLA picked to win Pac-12 in preseason poll
- Vatican calling: Pope congratulates Joe Biden on election
- BC-RGU--Autumn Nations Cup Glance
- White Sox say they understand 'seriousness' La Russa case
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Repairs to bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky to take weeks
- Ramsey readies No. 23 Northwestern for showdown at Purdue
- Senate likely to vote on controversial Fed pick next week
- White separatist who spewed racial hatred dead at 82
- Calls for independent investigation of Black teen's death
- K-State to lean on 8 newcomers as it seeks to rebuild
- Florida tweaks schedule again, now opening with UMass Lowell
- Toronto van attack trial gets first glimpse of defense
- No. 6 Kansas rides expectations, uncertainty into season
- Bataclan attack: How survivors cope with the trauma 5 years on
- Chubb's return against Texans boosts Browns for second half
- Angels hire Braves' Perry Minasian as new general manager
- Ex-Ohio State prof pleads guilty to sharing work with China
- Big plays on defense helping Falcons learn how to win games
- How the Dow and other indexes fared on Thursday
- McEnany wears 2 hats as WH press secretary, campaign adviser
- New Steelers LB Williamson embracing change of scenery
- Cowboys' brass believes in McCarthy amid all-but-lost debut
- Threat to burn Black church: North Carolina man gets 2 years
- Disney posts 4Q loss as parks business, costs drag results
- Reyna follows dad, mom, among 6 debuts as US ties Wales 0-0
- Jets hit bye week with no wins, lots of questions for future
- Spurs promote Mitch Johnson to replace departed Tim Duncan
- U.K. has biggest 1-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases
- Exploding Takata air bag inflator kills man in Arizona crash
- Officials say confirmed coronavirus deaths have surpassed 10,000 in hard-hit Massachusetts; actual toll likely higher
- Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in hard-hit Massachusetts
- Advisory group worried about rural census, crunched timeline
- Washington, Lions have much at stake despite losing records
- Maguire marks captaincy with goal, England beats Ireland 3-0
- BC-SOC--WCup Qualifying Glance,2nd Add
- Minnesota grants key permits for Line 3 crude oil pipeline
- Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as virus surges
- Texas QB Ehlinger, Memphis QB White among Campbell finalists
- UCLA looks to bounce back against inexperienced Utah
- Virus upheaval strains integrity of college football season
- Texas county drops suit against sheriff over filming patrols
- COVID-19 pushes Pitt's visit to Georgia Tech to Dec. 12
- Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi's party wins absolute majority
- 3 dead, 2 missing from flooding at North Carolina campsite
- Big Ten blues: A rough start for trio of storied programs
- Plans finalized to have 40 teams in Mohegan "Bubbleville"
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump tweets a tall tale of 'deleted' votes
- Sabalenka advances to 6th quarterfinal of season in Linz
- Browns' Landry playing rest of season for injured friend OBJ
- Interesting season for Big 12 QBs, and not necessarily last
- Brazil defender Menino out of WCup qualifiers with COVID-19
- Casey rides the buzz of Masters history to 65 and early lead
- Washington finally gets started hosting Oregon State
- DeChambeau shoots 70 in 1st round of Masters; 'I got greedy'
- Former Alabama WRs highlight Broncos-Raiders matchup
- Fast start: Tiger bucks his Masters history with opening 68
- Raiders RB Booker prepares to face former Broncos teammates
- NY judge urged to reject moving border wall case to Colorado
- Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton in spotlight as Pats host Ravens
- Broncos' field goal decision more of a mindboggler than ever
- Business Highlights
- World Surf League finals to be held at Lower Trestles
- UConn coach Hurley: 2-week pause threatens start of season
- Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu wins AL MVP award.
- Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu wins AL MVP award
- Mize 87 yards shorter than DeChambeau and has the same score
- WRs Diggs, Hopkins turn Bills and Cards into must-see TV
- EXPLAINER: Is Georgia's upcoming ballot 'audit' a recount?
- Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman wins NL MVP award.
- Pig out: Ground-heavy Gophers try to regain Floyd from Hawks
- Damon "Snacks" Harrison ready to make his debut for Seattle
- US election: China congratulates Joe Biden on victory
- Column: A Masters without fans is missing patrons, too
- Aussie, Kiwi clubs to meet in Super Rugby crossover in 2021
- Titans receiver playing vs. Colts day after death of brother
- No. 13 Wisconsin to play at Michigan after canceling 2 games
- Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
- MASTERS '20: A brief look at opening day at Augusta National
- For Foles, Bears' game against Vikings spurs super memories
- Bolivian soccer official arrested during World Cup qualifier
- Rams relying on Jared Goff to rebound against Seahawks
- Chinese military anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan ADIZ
- Is there a way to stop jihadis in Europe?
- Eagles seek to continue dominance over Giants in NFC East
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Expectations rise as Son reports for duty with South Korea
- Kentucky women's coach Mitchell retires after 13 seasons
- Saints glad Sanders is on their side in rematch with 49ers
- Inside Europe 13.11.2020
- Heath, Press selected by Louisville in NWSL Expansion Draft
- UN votes to crack down on Somalia's al-Shabab extremists
- Fossil, Utz Brands rise; Revolve Group, Southwest fall
- Fujitsu Launches Ultralight, Secured and Full-Featured LIFEBOOK U9311 Business Notebook Redefine Lightweight Business Ultraportable
- BC-SOC--WCup Qualifying Glance,2nd Add
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- 90% of Taiwanese oppose Chinese military threats: MAC poll
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Asia Today: S. Korea starts fining people not wearing masks
- Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil's World Cup qualifiers
- 3rd-time lucky? Goorjian returns to Boomers for Tokyo Games
- Taiwan’s TSMC to implement 20% pay increase 2021: Report
- Trump making longshot bid to slow state vote certifications
- Joe Biden is hardly the free trader Asia is hoping for
- Feds: California man ran kidnapping scam from Mexican prison
- Argentina held 1-1 in qualifying; Bolivia official arrested
- John Harkes voted coach of year in third tier USL League One
- US secretary of state reiterates bipartisan commitment to Taiwan
- 39 dead after typhoon leaves high water, mud in Philippines
- Trump bans US investment in Chinese military-linked firms
- Mexico: migrants claiming Georgia doctor abuse not deported
- Taiwan Air Force test-fires domestic cruise missile
- Taiwan's Buckskin beer bags 16 gold and silver medals in 2020
- France commemorates 2015 Paris terror attacks — in pictures
- Seahawks-Rams in tough NFC West tops NFL's 10th week
- Colts grab tiebreaker in AFC South by beating Titans 34-17
- Kenzo Takada's Okiagari Koboshi project makes Taiwan debut
- Japanese, French railways to join Taiwan's Railroad Bento Festival
- Boise St blocks 3 kicks for scores, routs Colorado St 52-21
- Justice Alito: COVID restrictions 'previously unimaginable'
- EU mulls new anti-terror measures
- Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery
- Today in History
- Indonesia signs $1 billion loan deal with Australia for COVID-19 relief
- Nissan's damages case against absent Ghosn opens in Japan
- White supremacists killed Ethiopian man but his son thrives
- US bans Americans from investing in companies with Chinese military ties
- Lives Lost: Mexican meatpacker left legacy of compassion
- Top CEOs largely silent on Trump election denial, for now
- Critics speak out on Tokyo Olympic costs, pandemic, fairness
- US military flew terminally ill Bahrain premier to America
- Volunteers spend Sundays to help Singapore's less fortunate
- Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as virus surges
- 7 killed in factory explosion southwest of Beijing
- Georgia hand tally of presidential race getting underway
- In Georgia, Trump's shadow looms over pair of Senate runoffs
- Biden has room on health care, though limited by Congress
- Denying Biden victory, Pompeo heads to Europe, Mideast
- Military voters fear they're part of unsupported fraud claim
- Pakistan: Indian fire kills 1, wounds 3 in Pakistan Kashmir
- Philippines hunts for dozens missing after its deadliest typhoon this year
- Israel's settlements could test ties with Biden
- As virus spreads, NYC parents choose: Live or remote school?
- 'She knows Maine': How Susan Collins defied Democrats
- Special teams miscues cost Titans in 34-17 loss to Colts
- Ryan Tepera? Mix-up gives curious MVP vote to Cubs pitcher
- Taiwan contributes to biggest drug bust in Thailand history
- Official results from Myanmar's election show Aung San Suu Kyi’s party won enough seats in Parliament for a second term
- WHO lifts ban on 'Taiwan' in Facebook comments
- Official Myanmar vote count affirms Suu Kyi's party control
- Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan 'province': Will it make the Kashmir dispute irrelevant?
- India's festive mood raises fears of surge of coronavirus
- North Korea waging propaganda-heavy, 80-day labor campaign
- Taiwan confirms 8 imported coronavirus cases in biggest leap for months
- Saudis say they thwarted attack on oil facility near Yemen
- Joe Biden seeks a reset in US-South Korea relations amid North Korea challenges
- Asian shares mostly drop on worries over surging virus cases
- Foodpanda temporarily halts service in Taiwan due to system crash
- Vienna terror attack: Police investigating 21 potential accomplices
- BC-GLF--Masters Scores
- BC-GLF--Masters Leaders Cards
- Key hole at the Masters
- Round 1: Casey leads, Woods in hunt as field plays catch-up
- AP PHOTOS: Virus ward doctor runs from dawn to dark in Italy
- Taiwan thanks US state secretary of state for support
- UConn hoping return to Big East will improve fortunes
- Tainan Art Museum kickstarts ‘Vienna Month’ in southern Taiwan
- The Latest: Mongolia restricts capital after 9 recent cases
- China congratulates Biden on being elected US president
- Thursday's Sports in Brief
- China congratulates Joe Biden on being elected US president, says "we respect the choice of the American people"
- Zimbabweans mend shabby dollar notes amid economic crisis
- RCEP free trade zone poses challenge to next US president
- UK prison service says serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the "Yorkshire Ripper" has died
- UK's "Yorkshire Ripper" serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies
- French forces kill al-Qaida-linked commander in Mali
- Eta races off to sea from Carolinas after soaking Florida
- Opinion: The exclusion of Muslims nurtures Islamists
- UK leader's top adviser to step down amid power struggle
- Major Taiwan travel agency to lay off 15% of staff due to pandemic
- Taiwan, Philippines sign MOU to combat human trafficking, illegal immigration
- Suicide car bomb in Afghan capital kills 2, wounds 4
- Korean girl group's panda stunt prompts anger in China
- Student falls from National Taiwan University building, 3rd incident in 5 days
- Taiwan dismisses fears over Paraguay ties following 73rd WHA session
- France marks 5 years since deadly attacks on Bataclan, cafes
- Humanitarian group: 20 migrants drown off coast of Libya
- Verstappen fastest in slippery 1st practice for Turkish GP
- Attacks spur EU to weigh tough border, anti-extremism steps
- Main cooperative selling mink to shut down due to culling
- Global shares drop on worries over surging virus cases
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 11/16/2020
- Co-Wealth Management Consultant Commercial Consulting Company Can Help Applying Technology Voucher Programme (TVP) for Other Companies Without Difficulty
- Taiwan to be more vulnerable than thought to marine debris: study
- 14 Burkina Faso soldiers killed by extremists in Sahel area
- Election 2020 Today: Secure election, China salutes Biden
- 75-foot spruce to be NYC's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
- EU decries Belarus violence after opposition supporter death
- The Latest: Sweden defender Carl Starfelt tests positive
- Japan Nobel laureate Koshiba who found neutrinos dies at 94
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 2 men in Denmark charged with murder, not hate crime
- ATP World Tour Sofia Open Results
- FirstEnergy Corp sets goal to become carbon free by 2050
- Germany criticizes new Russian sanctions over Navalny case
- AP PHOTOS: Drones light up Seoul sky, urge virus vigilance
- New Taipei City lights up Christmas tree hoping for 6 million visitors
- Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits remote corner of Nevada
- Leverkusen's Palacios injures back playing for Argentina
- WTA Linz Results
- Poland blames violence at far-right march on hooligans
- Morocco launches military operation in Western Sahara
- Polish bishops defend John Paul II after McCarrick report
- Suu Kyi's party pledges unity government after election 'landslide'
- Belarusian activists in Berlin set up alternative 'embassy'
- 11 Germans charged with alleged far-right terror plot
- Arkansas police officer fatally shot, suspect sought
- The Latest: Delayed (x2) Round 1 at Masters nears completion
- Ex-Croatia PM Sanader convicted of corruption; party fined
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Zambia on brink of default as deadline to clear debt looms
- Wholesale prices increase 0.3% in October with food and energy costs both up
- For business owners with COVID, virus is just one struggle
- US wholesale prices up 0.3% in October
- Gillian Anderson brings uncanny 'Iron Lady' to 'The Crown'
- Microsoft: Russian, North Korean hackers target vaccine work
- 'Most remote island' creates massive marine protection zone
- Cambodia readies treason trials against political dissidents
- First-time director explores mother’s murder in docuseries
- Pandemic draws more Latin American poor into banking system
- Explosion at VA hospital investigated; no word on injuries
- Tentative signs show UK's virus outbreak is leveling off
- Connecticut official reports serious injuries in VA hospital explosion; federal investigators responding
- RNC to spend at least $20 million on Georgia's Senate races
- With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education
- Former Ohio State and NFL assistant George Hill dies at 87
- South African ruling party official charged with corruption
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- English Standings
- Dutch govt bans New Year's Eve fireworks to help hospitals
- NFL increasing grants to military organizations
- As Ethiopia's conflict rages, ethnic targeting turns deadly
- On Football: Halfway through season, who are awards leaders?
- Qatar lined up to stage Pacquiao-Crawford fight in 2021
- Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
- Turkey fines Google for abusing market dominance
- Officials: 2 die in explosion in maintenance area of veterans hospital in Connecticut
- G-20 agrees on framework for more debt relief amid COVID-19
- CBS weighs options in case of Masters/NFL conflict Sunday
- Proposed $3.3B gasoline plant in southern Arizona halted
- Gooden gets year probation for New Jersey drug charge
- Banker gets 1-year term for coronavirus relief funds fraud
- Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as general manager, first female GM and highest-ranking woman team executive in major leagues.
- German minister to stop using doctor title in thesis flap
- Michigan officer on leave after rough arrest of suspect
- Spain searches for answer to migrants eyeing Canary Islands
- London police arrest man over murder of officer at station
- Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
- Bangladeshi wins children's prize for fighting cyberbullying
- Texas AG whistleblowers sue for wrongful firing, retaliation
- Zverev denies domestic abuse allegations: 'Not who I am'
- Pakistan Super League playoffs resume after 8-month delay
- Scottish soccer team gives gift of a party to Euro 2020
- Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring
- Delivery giant DoorDash plans IPO
- Mexico arrests soldier in missing students case
- Pitt looks to take another step forward under Capel
- No. 3 Villanova back again as team to beat in Big East
- Michigan governor takes legal action to shut down Enbridge oil pipeline in waterway connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan
- Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline
- France vs. Fiji rugby match canceled due to virus outbreak
- VMI picks interim superintendent amid leadership shakeup
- Russian track marks 5 years under suspension for doping
- Udonis Haslem returning to Heat for 18th season
- Georgetown to start season on campus without fans
- Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah positive for coronavirus
- BC coach Jim Christian frontloads schedule with tough games
- Q&A: Teen 'black-ish' star Miles Brown releases debut album
- Former 1,500m world champ Manangoi banned for 2 years
- 2 Oklahoma lawmakers confirm positive tests for coronavirus
- Business events scheduled for the coming week.
- Paul Hornung, a Hall of Fame running back who starred for Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers, has died at age 84.
- Rutgers tries to end 2-game skid against winless Illinois
- Arizona State-Cal football canceled, Edwards tests positive
- Big study supports cheap combo pill to lower heart risks
- SpaceX's Musk gets mixed virus tests on eve of crew launch
- GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk
- Champions League clubs fined over fan safety during pandemic
- A judge in Georgia has denied bond for the white father and son charged in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery
- EXPLAINER: What to watch for in the post-Election Day mix
- NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
- Judge bars ex-Peru leader from leaving nation for 18 months
- Coronavirus digest: Donald Trump promises vaccine 'in a matter of weeks'
- Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
- Puerto Rico to activate National Guard to fight COVID-19
- Man testifies against alleged ringleader of mosque bombing
- Suspected French church attacker carried killer's photo
- US appeals court rejects effort to block late ballots in PA
- Democrats keep winning the popular vote. That worries them.
- Wolves preying on beavers in Minnesota reshape wetlands
- Pakistani suspected in rape of mother, child killed in raid
- Toppin, Avdija, Williams top list of forwards in NBA draft
- Steelers expect Roethlisberger to play against Bengals
- Morata gets second chance to lead Spain's attack
- Brey schedules tough pre-ACC contests for unranked Irish
- The Latest: McEnany says Trump is not at point of conceding
- AP Interview: Kosovo sees EU favoring 'spoiled child' Serbia
- Biden gives boost to retiring senator's climate change plan
- Report: Gunmen kill 3 Iranian guards near Turkish border
- As virus cases surge, elected officials resist restrictions
- Wall Street shrugs, stocks rise even as Trump won't concede
- Tribe chairman charged with bribery in casino development
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what did not happen last week
- New Jersey sets U.S. sport bet record for 3rd month at $803M
- QBs Brady, Newton, Rivers still finding footing in new homes
- Kispert, Ayayi lead No. 1 Gonzaga's quest for national title
- Louisville begins short-handed with several new faces
- Extra hurdles not keeping Kendricks from improving for Vikes
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Film Academy Museum completes pre-fundraising goal
- Chargers' Bosa out for 2nd straight game due to concussion
- Mexico City closes bars, limits eateries as virus cases rise
- Iowa justices toss murder conviction over jury instructions
- Italy extends partial lockdown as Naples hospitals struggle
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- White supremacist sentenced to 2 years in bomb plot case
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Sabalenka advances to Austria semi after opponent injured
- Stanford prepares for Colorado with players set to return
- Browns place Hubbard on COVID list, game against Texans on
- Review of federal utility's CEO pay to continue into 2021
- EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn't called Georgia
- Want to be an NFL head coach? QB tutoring the place to start
- Donald Trump wins North Carolina
- Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America
- Ireland 32, Wales 9
- S&P 500 index closes at a record high for first time since September as optimism builds about a coronavirus vaccine
- Progressives pledge to keep pressure on Biden in White House
- Panthers place Weatherly, Bonnafon on season-ending IR
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Crawford returns to ring in title defense against Brook
- UN-led Libya talks set December 2021 date for elections
- Report: 5 investigations of Wisconsin officer who shot Blake
- Cisco Systems, DraftKings rise; Digirad falls
- Federal utility fined $900K for nuclear violations, coverup
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Syracuse's Jim Boeheim hopeful for start of his 45th season
- Tate apologizes for outburst, says it 'won't happen again'
- Ex-tennis club chief gets 3 months in prison in college scam
- Ireland win easy and inflict on Wales 6th straight loss
- How the Dow and other indexes fared on Friday
- With limited fans, NFL home teams on pace for losing record
- Federal fugitive captured after nearly 50 years on the run
- CDC: Wearing a mask could keep you from catching virus
- BC-US--Index, US
- NFL coaches, players on fewer fans affecting home-field edge
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrongly takes full credit for vaccine
- Bond greatly reduced for man linked to Whitmer kidnap plot
- MLS plans to start 2021 season on time, play full schedule
- Business Highlights
- Ukraine reports 5 virus cases before Germany game
- BC-SOC--WCup Qualifying Glance,2nd Add
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Roughly two-thirds of NFL stadiums allowing limited fans
- Aztecs motivated after historic season ended at 30-2
- Typhoon Vamco devastates the Philippines, leaving scores dead
- 49ers get Bourne back, will play again without Samuel
- Vanderbilt's Augenstein makes run at Masters low amateur
- Cavani, Suárez score as Uruguay crush Colombia in qualifier
- Seahawks without starting center, both starting CBs vs. Rams
- Johnson, Thomas part of 4-way share atop Masters leaderboard
- Former Detroit college basketball star Duerod dies at age 64
- Census case that led to head count halt heads back to court
- Ageless wonder Bernhard Langer oldest to make Masters cut
- MATCHDAY: Portugal vs. France in clash of Europe's top teams
- With no flowers or fans, green jacket gives color to Masters
- 8 months after stoppage, Asian Champions League East resumes
- Column: Augusta National cuts Incredible Hulk down to size
- Les Rohr, pitched once for 1969 Miracle Mets, dies at 74
- BC-SOC--WCup Qualifying Glance,2nd Add
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Czech think tank mulls Taiwan office for next year
- Scott Peterson to stay at San Quentin as judge mulls retrial
- Golladay ruled out for Lions against Washington
- EU interior ministers step up efforts to combat terrorism
- Republican Young Kim wins election to U.S. House in California's 39th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Gil Cisneros
- Presidents Cup to Masters contention for Ancer, Smith, Im
- MASTERS '20: A brief look at the 2nd round from Augusta
- Peru president's ouster sparks wave of youth-led protests
- Police: Officers fatally shoot man outside Mississippi store
- Outdoor banquet musical 'Bando' to conclude tour in Taipei Saturday
- BC-SOC--WCup Qualifying Glance,2nd Add
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Taiwan eyes enhanced India ties at Diwali celebration
- Biden needs to send China strong message over Taiwan
- Iowa drubs Minnesota 35-7 for 6th straight win for the pig
- Mexico arrests drug gang members for killing of journalist
- Posey's 3 TDs, 140 yards rushing leads FAU over FIU 38-19
- Trump skips Southeast Asia summit for third year in a row
- Ridder, No. 7 Cincinnati roll over East Carolina, 55-17
- Thailand: Protesters keep up pressure on prime minister to quit
- Taiwan shares experience of managing COVID-19 with Georgia Tech
- North Dakota orders mask mandate, business restrictions
- Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine progress
- Today in History
- Peru president's ouster sparks wave of youth-led protests
- Asia Today: India virus surge continues in New Delhi
- Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports
- Alaska Anchorage halts hockey season; program likely done
- Progressives look to make early mark on Biden White House
- Trump appears to acknowledge for first time that Biden could succeed him
- Can Trump win with 'fantasy' electors bid? State GOP says no
- Bloomberg's big spending struggles to sway election outcomes
- Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
- The Latest: North Dakota governor orders mask mandate
- Taiwan health minister describes nation's pandemic prevention strategy
- Costco's planned central Taiwan store will open this month
- Turkey's COVID-19 deaths returns to April levels
- Amid virus surge, Paris hospitals begin to see signs of hope
- Taiwan reports 3 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia, Croatia
- Round 2: Green jackets brace for more red numbers at Masters
- Armenians torch their own homes outside Nagorno-Karabakh
- AP Photos: Sidelined Czech performers serve take-out culture
- Argentina 25, New Zealand 15
- BC-RGU--Tri Nations Glance
- Pumas post historic win vs All Blacks after 13-month layoff
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- Taiwan Air Force resumes F-5E Tiger fighter jet operations
- Iota threatens second tropical hit for Nicaragua, Honduras
- US top diplomat arrives in France on touchy 7-nation tour
- Taiwan Literature Awards for Books honors Kevin Chen
- Taiwan receives heightened international support to join WHA
- Scores of kitesurfing contestants skim over Penghu waves in high winds
- The Latest: Croatia player tests positive before Sweden game
- Verstappen again fastest in final practice for Turkish GP
- Visiting DJs fined NT$10,000 each for breaking quarantine: CECC
- UK nurse accused in murder of 8 babies denied bail
- Lebanese general was in Syria over missing American reporter
- Ethiopia's Tigray region bombs airports as conflict spreads
- Central Vietnam prepares for evacuations ahead of typhoon
- Pakistan says it has evidence of India sponsoring attacks
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara
- Low-key arrival for St. Nicholas amid Dutch restrictions
- Armenians torch their homes on land ceded to Azerbaijan
- Lebanon begins two-week lockdown to limit spread of virus
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump relies on falsehoods to deny Biden win
- Ten people die as blaze rages through Romanian hospital
- The Latest: Up early, Rahm joins leaders at the Masters
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Trump putting democracy to the test after his loss to Biden
- No longer mirror of US, Ohio's electoral bellwether quiets
- F1 Turkish Grand Prix Lineup
- Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon
- Britain's Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday
- Scotland 28, Italy 17
- Curtis Flowers defense team receives human rights award
- Shipyard, union are getting back on same page after strike
- Gucci, Gus Van Sant challenge fashion cycle with film collab
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- English Standings
- Hayes, Avdija top list of international NBA draft prospects
- Scotland overcomes Italy 28-17 in Autumn Nations Cup
- Morbidelli claims pole at Valencia, MotoGP leader Mir 12th
- ATP World Tour Sofia Open Results
- Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns
- WTA Linz Results
- DeChambeau ailing after barely making the cut at Masters
- 'All Screwed Up' aims to untangle the legacy of DJ Screw
- Open Arms rescue ship brings 255 migrants to Italy
- Karachi beats Multan in super over for a place in PSL final
- Rahm joins the lead and the large pack chasing green jacket
- Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash
- Austria shuts schools, most stores, to curb spread of virus
- Philadelphia suburbs return with a vengeance to oust Trump
- Steelers' Roethlisberger, others removed from COVID-19 list
- England 40, Georgia 0
- BC-RGU--Autumn Nations Cup Glance
- Egypt team doctor says Salah has mild coronavirus symptoms
- England outclasses Georgia 40-0 at wet Twickenham
- Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5; Finalists on Dec. 24
- BC-GLF--Masters Scores
- Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by
- Heath begins comeback, Man United holds Man City 2-2 in WSL
- North Dakota governor changes tack and issues mask mandate
- Cheeks returns to hometown as assistant to Bulls' Donovan
- Egypt, Sudan launch joint military exercises
- 2 children shot, one fatally, in CT home; woman arrested
- Virus-hit Italy hosts Poland without coach and star forward
- Browns activate RB Chubb after knee injury, will face Texans
- Authorities in Romania say seven people died in a fire at a hospital intensive care unit with COVID-19 patients
- Sabalenka, Mertens win to advance to Linz final
- Romania: 7 die in fire at COVID-19 intensive care unit
- Sinner earns first ATP title after winning Sofia Open
- Thousands attend weekly protest against Israel's Netanyahu
- Officer charged in 2018 fatal shooting while in security job
- Bills' Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19
- Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up; lighting Dec. 2
- Asia to form world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.
- Penix, No. 10 Indiana blank Michigan State 24-0
- Nobel UN agency warns 2021 is going to be worse than 2020
- Secret parties, one giant and violent, test French lockdown
- UCLA hosts Cal on Sunday with limited time to prepare
- Willis accounts for 5 TDs, No. 22 Liberty routs W Carolina
- Doege throws 2 TDs, West Virginia runs over TCU 24-6
- Howell, Tar Heels make big rally to beat Wake Forest 59-53
- Wilson, Rodriguez help Kentucky survive Vanderbilt 38-35
- Nebraska gets past Penn State 30-23 in McCaffrey's 1st start
- No. 16 Marshall wins 42-14 on plane crash's 50th anniversary
- Attorneys 'disgusted' no charges against Indianapolis cop
- Tennessee signs top-rated point guard Kennedy Chandler
- Baltimore to pay about $8M in police corruption settlement
- German government ad hails couch potatoes as virus heroes
- Coronavirus digest: German leaders warn lockdown measures to last months
- France beats Portugal, clinches Nations League finals spot
- Werner scores 2, Germany beats Ukraine 3-1 in Nations League
- Pratt leads Tulane while Army self destructs
- Ramos misses 2 penalties, Spain draws with Switzerland 1-1
- Packers activate LB Christian Kirksey from injured reserve
- UEFA cancels Norway game as virus-hit team unable to travel
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Marshall remembers lives lost in worst US sports disaster
- McIlroy shoots 67, but unlucky No. 13 costs him at Masters
- No. 9 Miami rallies behind King, D to beat Va. Tech 25-24
- Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters
- BC-GLF--Masters Leaders Cards
- Key hole at the Masters
- Tiger's quest for sixth Masters title will have to wait
- No. 9 Miami rallies to beat Virginia Tech 25-24
- Authorities 'following every lead' into Black teen's death
- Haener, Cropper have career days in Fresno State's 35-16 win
- Frank Harris accounts for 5 TDs, UTSA routs UTEP 52-21
- Dustin Johnson's pursuers at Masters hardly a Murderers' Row
- Thai protesters rally again, promoting a diversity of causes
- Ramos causes missed spot kick drama on record-setting night
- Armstrong runs Virginia past Louisville 31-17
- Filipinos to donate care packages to Philippine typhoon victims
- Masters Tee Times
- MATCHDAY: Belgium can seal finals spot with win over England
- Late TD run by Peoples lifts App State to 17-13 victory
- Western Kentucky scores early, holds off Southern Miss 10-7
- MASTERS '20: A brief look at Saturday at the Masters
- Australia hopes Asia-Pacific trade deal will improve ties with China
- NTU to hold candlelight vigil after week of campus tragedies
- Greg Bell has career-high 160 yards, 2 TDs in Aztecs' win
- Kelly earns 100th win, No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past BC 45-31
- No. 20 USC rallies again to beat Arizona 34-30 on late TD
- Werts, Raynor help Georgia Southern hold off Bobcats 40-38
- Hales leads late drive, Central Arkansas beats EKU 37-25
- Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA
- Bidding at Johnny Bench auction ends at just under $2M
- Tune, Houston hit high note in 56-21 blowout over S. Florida
- Garibay kicks game-ending FG as Texas Tech rallies 24-23
- Vikings cut Elflein; former starter had slow injury recovery
- ASEAN, China, other partners set world's biggest trade pact
- Health official: Mexico has registered more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases
- Sports car racer Jim Pace dies from COVID-19 at age 59
- Mexico reaches 1 million virus cases, nears 100,000 deaths
- Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis
- Saturday's best
- US, Israel worked together to track and kill al-Qaida No. 2
- Human rights panel in Taiwan highlights nation's immigration issues
- Trump supporters rally in Washington, echoing spurious claims of election fraud
- Bach comes to Tokyo as cheerleader for next year's Olympics
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Is time right for USC to hire Franklin?
- EXPLAINER: Why poll watcher complaints don't amount to fraud
- Heisman front-runner? Trask, No. 6 Florida thump Hogs 63-35
- Storm Vamco hits Vietnam as Philippines death toll rises
- Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29
- Taiwan representative congratulates Biden adviser, hopes for close cooperation
- Germany's Sea-Eye adds fourth migrant rescue ship to fleet
- No. 13 Wisconsin routs Michigan 49-11 in 1st game in 3 weeks
- Dillon Gabriel leads Central Florida over Temple 38-13
- China propagandist confused about Taiwan independence
- Today in History
- Big night for Corral, Ole Miss outlasts South Carolina 59-42
- AP PHOTOS: From a flower in Kashmir comes a precious spice
- 1 killed in protests against Peru's new president
- Crawford tops Brook in 4th in welterweight title fight
- The Latest: India reports another 41,000 coronavirus cases
- Smith leads big comeback for Tulsa over No. 19 SMU
- Trump supporters morning protests turn into violent clashes
- Iota strengthens into the 13th hurricane of the Atlantic season, expected to hit Honduras and Nicaragua, forecasters say
- Iota strengthens into hurricane; 13th of Atlantic season
- Historic All Blacks loss to Argentina a tale of two coaches
- Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S
- Israeli military strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rockets
- As virus mutes Dubai nightlife, Filipino bands feel the pain
- The leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray region confirms firing missiles at neighboring Eritrea’s capital, and threatens more
- Stable, pleasant weather headed into this week: Taiwan CWB
- Palestinians torn as Israel seeks Gulf tourists in Jerusalem
- Ethiopia’s Tigray leader confirms firing missiles at Eritrea
- Final round: Johnson's toughest opponent could be himself
- Taiwan sees two new imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday
- Turkey's Erdogan calls for 'two-state solution' in Cyprus
- Pandemic holds few lessons for European chefs, mostly misery
- Israel moves forward on hundreds of new housing units in sensitive east Jerusalem neighborhood
- HK gov't defends Beijing's decision to disqualify pro-democracy legislators
- Soumitra Chatterjee, legend of Indian cinema, dies at 85
- Israel moves ahead on sensitive east Jerusalem housing plans
- Asia Today: India reports 41,100 new coronavirus cases
- China mulls 'wanted list' with harsh penalties for Taiwan independence advocates: HK report
- Azerbaijani leader: Christian churches will be protected
- Austria wants ethical rules on battlefield killer robots
- Moldova's presidential runoff sees big Russia-West divide
- Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul's Bosporus Strait
- Rebel leaders who inked deal with government return to Sudan
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins 7th Formula One championship to equal Michael Schumacher's record
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP
- F1 Turkish Grand Prix Results
- British vlogger shares stories of getting outdoors in Taiwan
- Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million
- What mandate? Biden's agenda faces a divided Congress
- WTA Linz Results
- Britain's Prince Charles attends German remembrance ceremony
- In a moment of turmoil, US Catholic bishops meet virtually
- Formula One Champions
- Bulgarian news agency chief Maxim Minchev dies at 67
- Formula One drivers with most championships
- Moldova presidential election: Pro-EU Maia Sandu narrowly ahead in early results
- Biden's beach hideaway has political sun shining on Rehoboth
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Latest: Johnson starts out with a 4-shot lead at Masters
- Mir wins first MotoGP title at Valencia Grand Prix
- Brexit: Trade deal 'may not succeed' before year end
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- English Standings
- Bosnians vote in local elections overshadowed by pandemic
- 5 killed in wreck with wrong-way driver in South Carolina
- Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won't concede
- North Dakota nurses worry about working with sick colleagues
- Erdogan backs two-state Cyprus deal, puts talks in doubt
- French Catholics protest for end to lockdown on Mass
- Ray Clemence, former Liverpool goalkeeping great, dies at 72
- Cable failures endanger renowned Puerto Rico radio telescope
- Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff
- Sabalenka beats Mertens in Linz for 3rd title of season
- 500 reported arrested in Belarus protests
- Algerian president finishes virus treatment, undergoes tests
- Vikings-Bears game stirs college memories for Cousins, Foles
- The Latest: NFL backloads schedule on fall Masters Sunday
- Eagles get Jeffery, Sanders back for game against Giants
- BioNTech scientist: Vaccine could halve virus transmission
- Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU
- Peru’s interim president resigns after massive protests, chaos embroil nation
- Brazilians vote in local elections, with eye on 2022 race
- Thiem beats Tsitsipas in 3 sets in ATP Finals opener
- Lyft's Zimmer talks future of workplace, electric vehicles
- SpaceX aims for night crew launch, Musk sidelined by virus
- AP source: Bucs team flight to Charlotte delayed 6 1/2 hours
- Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charges
- POLL ALERT: Alabama still No. 1 as top 8 unchanged; No. 9 Indiana set for top-10 matchup with Ohio State; Tulsa No. 25.
- AP Top 25: Tulsa in at 25; Indiana set for top-10 matchup
- AP source: Lakers on verge of acquiring Dennis Schröder
- De Boer gets 1st win as Netherlands coach
- Iran says opposition leader tested positive for coronavirus
- Dustin Johnson wins first Masters played in the fall with record score of 268
- Planning travel becomes more complicated during pandemic
- Lahore beats Multan by 25 runs to reach its first PSL final
- Mane leads Senegal to 2022 African Cup qualification
- Masters Champions
- Thompson-Robinson propels UCLA to 34-10 victory over Cal
- Majors-Scoring Records
- Dustin Johnson buries some major memories, wins the Masters
- US women's soccer to play Netherlands at Breda on Nov 27
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong on Georgia voter signature checks
- Ancient Greek god's bust found during Athens sewage works
- Britain's Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms
- Jones, Gallman lead Giants over Eagles 27-17
- Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers
- Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by for 24-20 win
- Amen Coroner: 10 on Augusta's No. 12 kills Woods' Masters
- Prater's 59-yard FG lifts Lions to 30-27 win over Washington
- Chubb, Hunt push Browns past Texans 10-7 in wild weather
- Italy beats Poland 2-0 to take Nations League group lead
- Not good enough: Smith runner-up despite four rounds in 60s
- Column: Green jacket fits as well in November as in April
- Belgium ends England's Nations League hopes with 2-0 win
- BC-GLF--Masters Scores
- Game between Arizona State and Colorado shelved due to virus
- Masters thrills for rookies: Meeting Tiger, and sandwiches
- MASTERS '20: A brief look at Sunday at the Masters
- Report: Care homes policies violated human rights in Belgium
- Italy back in contention; England out of Nations League
- Bye week didn't solve any of Eagles' problems
- Jaguars' Marrone: 8-game skid has soul feeling 'ripped out'
- Dustin Johnson wins Masters at record 20-under 268
- All Blacks to release 3 players
- Houston Texans struggle offensively in loss at Cleveland
- Smith strong in 1st start since '18, but it comes in a loss
- Tennis hub to be centered in Melbourne for Australian Open
- Michigan halts classes, indoor dining as coronavirus surges
- Packers OT David Bakhtiari agrees to contract extension
- UK to run final stage trials of Janssen Covid vaccine
- Whitworth carted off field; Brees sidelined with rib injury
- Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tests positive for virus
- Gilmore out for 3rd straight game as Patriots host Ravens
- South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, with Mike Bobo to serve as interim head coach for rest of season
- SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station, kicking off regular crew flights from the U.S.
- Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21
- Raiders run over mistake-prone Broncos 37-12
- South Carolina fires football coach Will Muschamp
- Panthers growing frustrated over recurring problems
- After price cut, Simon and Taubman aim to ring up mall deal
- Goff's passing, Williams' picks lead Rams past Seattle 23-16
- Hail Murray: Cardinals stun Bills 32-30 in final seconds
- Roethlisberger throws 4 TD passes, Steelers rip Bengals
- Japan pandemic-hit economy returns to growth July-September
- Report: PNC in talks to buy US unit of Spain's BBVA bank
- SpaceX flying ex-football players, flight controller, Scout
- Fire in Hong Kong residential neighborhood turns deadly
- 2 states announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M
- ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Singles' Day Shopping Festival Sales Leads On Shopee and Lazada in Southeast Asia
- Huntkey Introduces Air Purifiers to Vietnam Market
- New Tamsui light rail line to Fisherman's Wharf starts service
- UK: Boris Johnson self-isolates as Brexit talks enter last leg
- Taiwan’s KMT mulls US office to engage with Washington
- Bills baffled, bitter after Hopkins' last-second TD catch
- NFL Today, Week 10
- Teledyne e2v’s New Services Relieve Thermal & Power Constraints in Aerospace & Defense Systems
- Discover Teledyne e2v ADC Proof of Concept - Capable of Sampling Directly from P to Ka Band
- World First Direct Microwave Synthesis DAC with 26GHz Output Bandwidth Now Sampling via Teledyne e2v
- Teledyne e2v’s Radiation Tolerant Quad ARM® Cortex®-A72 Space Processor Successfully Passes 100krad TID Testing
- Special teams mistakes costly as Chargers lose to Dolphins
- Asian shares climb after S&P 500 record, despite virus woes
- Bengals fall back to reality in blowout loss to Steelers
- Lawsuit alleging abuse at former WVa school settled for $52M
- Belgian racing pigeon sells for €1.6 million at auction
- Taiwan president offers aid to Philippines after 3 typhoons ravage country
- X-factor subs, Power Surge introduced for Aussie Big Bash
- Shanxi Shows Its New Charm of Cultural and Tourism Integration at China International Travel Mart 2020
- Russell Wilson struggles as Seahawks lose 23-16 to Rams
- Jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska
- Taiwanese in Norway to file case in European Court of Human Rights after 'China' labeling
- Syria’s longtime Foreign Minister al-Moallem dies age 79
- Trend Micro Integrates with AWS Gateway Load Balancer for Improved Security Function
- Asian shares climb after S&P 500 record, despite virus woes
- PM of Taiwan's African ally tests positive for coronavirus
- Hail Murray: Kyler Murray's pass lifts Cardinals past Bills
- Cam Newton helps Patriots beat Ravens in rain and wind
- Asia Today: New Zealand imposes new mask rules as precaution
- RCEP could deal blow to three industries in Taiwan
- Today in History
- HKD.com to Launch 10,000 sq. ft. Flagship Store at the Heart of Kowloon
- Taiwan APRC holders can get stimulus vouchers today
- Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students
- Trump tweets words 'he won;' says vote rigged, not conceding
- Here comes Santa Claus - with face masks and plexiglass
- Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
- As virus mutes Dubai nightlife, Filipino bands feel the pain
- Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America
- Biden seeks window on vaccine plans as Trump stalls handoff
- Peru now has no president as crisis takes chaotic turn
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's bogus claims about Biden win, vaccine
- VinGroup Launches Vsmart Bee Lite To Popularize Smartphone For Vietnamese Users
- Women crucial to Biden's win, even as gender gap held steady
- Rapper Benny the Butcher shot in robbery attempt in Houston
- Bach says Tokyo Olympic "participants" may need vaccinations
- Hurricane Iota strengthens into dangerous Category 3 major hurricane with top winds of 125 mph, forecasters say
- Cash-strapped North Korea seeks new sources of income
- Injuries, mistakes pile up in Ravens' 23-17 loss to Patriots
- Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese Seiyu supermarket
- Europe needs its own sovereignty in defense, even with new US government: Macron
- Taipei Zoo’s answer to bird collisions
- Adelaide's COVID-19 cases cast uncertainty over test series.
- This Week: Tyson Foods, Walmart, Target results
- STAT WATCH: Gators' Trask ahead of Burrow pace for TD passes
- Poland and Hungary veto EU budget plan
- On Football: The long and the longer of NFL placekicking
- Taiwan willing to contribute to global health amid pandemic: APEC delegate
- UN envoy criticizes Israel's move to expand key settlement
- Transfers provide at least some Ivy presence this season
- Taiwan train reverses course to pick up injured hiker
- Trump presidential trip to Taiwan would be welcome: Vice foreign minister
- Japan to produce new fighter jet suited for incidents in Taiwan Strait
- Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train
- Americans across party lines, regions embrace marijuana
- UAE national carrier to start flying to Tel Aviv next spring
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
- Fire in Berlin subway station injures 4
- Report: Belgium nursing homes failed patients amid pandemic
- Dustin Johnson paints a by-the-numbers Masters-piece
- Merkel, German governors to eye results of partial lockdown
- Indonesian woman latest imported coronavirus case in Taiwan
- UN-led Libya talks end without naming interim government
- Cricketers have alternative to taking a knee to support BLM
- The Latest: Merkel, German governors to assess lockdown
- As schools reopen in Africa, relief is matched by anxiety
- Pan-European youth group recognizes Taiwan's independence
- Ntamack ruled out of France's Nations Cup match in Scotland
- Taiwan's universities see spike in applications from Hong Kong students
- Opposition parties win major cities in Bosnia's local vote
- Privacy activists in EU file complaints over iPhone tracking
- UK's Johnson in quarantine but declares himself fit, working
- Taiwan president thanks outgoing chair of US House Foreign Affairs Committee for support
- Pro-Western candidate wins Moldovan presidential election
- Chinese drone flying app includes 9-dash line, angering Vietnamese
- Tycoon recalls Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup's bid for Taiwan TSMC 5 years ago
- PNC to buy US unit of Spain's BBVA bank for $11.6 billion
- Taiwanese golfer ties for 7th in 2020 Masters Tournament
- Australian swimmer Shayna Jack banned 2 years in doping case
- Turkey seeks approval to deploy peacekeepers in Azerbaijan
- Philippines reports 1,738 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths
- After congratulating Biden, France's Macron sees Trump envoy
- Austrian police arrest man in large-scale cybergrooming case
- Asia at a crossroads in fight against coronavirus as cases surge
- Gulbinowicz, Polish cardinal accused of abuse, dies at 97
- Japan's foreign minister says Tokyo looks to deepen US ties
- Liz Weston: How small businesses can help workers save
- Moderna says early data suggests its COVID-19 vaccine is effective, putting a second shot closer to seeking US approval
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests
- Taiwan announces basics of new virus prevention measures
- Spanish court starts probe after racial insults by fans
- Venezuelan Olympian delivers food to support family
- BKBAGS launches new eco-friendly shopping bags
- Election 2020 Today: Biden advisers on virus, pot embraced
- Home Depot buying HD Supply in deal valued at $8 billion
- Atlético and Sevilla to face 4th-division opponents in Copa
- England cricketers assured South Africa tour not in jeopardy
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 2 young sisters found by themselves on Chicago street
- Study suggests video games can help mental health
- Islamist sit-in outside Pakistani capital targets France
- Saudi Aramco to issue bonds as it seeks cash amid oil slump
- Germany charges press office worker with spying for Egypt
- NATO, acting US Pentagon chief discuss Afghanistan
- Poland, Hungary threaten EU budget over rule-of-law issue
- Hollywood stars complete takeover of Welsh club Wrexham
- Ganassi to return to IMSA sports car racing with Cadillac
- Olympic champ Kipruto charged with having sex with teen girl
- Hurricane Iota is now a Category 5 storm as it approaches Central America, days after Hurricane Eta
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- Email obtained by AP: 65 WHO staff have virus, 1 cluster
- English Standings
- Nigerian army admits shooting in air at deadly protest
- Former South Africa president testifies before commission
- Greek PM appeals for restraint during uprising anniversary
- NHL jersey launch creates buzz with season 6-plus weeks away
- Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
- Former Olympic champion swimmer Schoeman faces longer ban
- UN: Over 25,300 fleeing Ethiopia fighting have reached Sudan
- Greece: Bishop's death revives debate on communion safety
- Trump aide promises 'very professional transition' to Biden
- Novak Djokovic beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP Finals
- Mexico explains decision to flood poor, Indigenous areas
- Government furthers investigation into Tesla camera failures
- EU, UK enter tension-filled week seeking post-Brexit deal
- Donnie Wahlberg again leaves $2,020 tip to inspire giving
- The Latest: Louisville's Hawkins to sit out rest of season
- AP source: Pistons trading Brown to Nets for Musa and pick
- Dutch court upholds terror conviction in station attack
- Ex-Harvard coach, businessman charged in $1.5M bribes scheme
- Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument
- NCAA in preliminary talks to host the entire 2021 men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis
- Family: Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke
- Texas man sentenced for death of 2 Kansas carnival vendors
- NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
- Retirees protest Belarus leader on 100th day since vote
- Migrant arrivals putting pressure on Spain's Canary Islands
- Charles Oakley wins right to jury decision on assault claim
- One half of the 'Property Brothers' praises solar in doc
- Lawyer: Toronto van attack suspect didn't know he was wrong
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump conclusively lost, denies the evidence
- Ex-Giant Baker cleared of robbery; victims' lawyer arrested
- Ireland's Sexton and Henshaw ruled out of England test
- MLB Calendar
- Dutch prosecutors: Saudi embassy shooting had terror motive
- Brazil voters ignore Bolsonaro's city election endorsements
- Schilling, Clemens, Bonds leading candidates on Hall ballot
- Light reading: Fleck regaling Gophers with pregame kid books
- Sabres sign 1st-round pick, Jack Quinn, to 3-year contract
- Hardening partisan map steepens Democrats' climb in Senate
- Biden set to address plans for economy as pandemic rages
- Facebook, Twitter CEOs to be pressed on election handling
- Falling behind in games continues to haunt Washington
- Ole Miss at Texas A&M postponed as virus roils schedules
- Hate crimes in US reach highest level in more than a decade
- Argentina match to go ahead in Peru in WCup qualifying
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Race Standings
- ATP Rankings
- Police: Man accused of punching Rick Moranis attacked others
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Hockey champions laying off 30 workers because of virus
- ATP Schedule
- Jags on verge of tying another franchise record for futility
- US casinos recovering from virus, but challenges remain
- Texas surpasses 20,000 virus deaths, second highest in US
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Afghans welcome report on Australian troops' alleged crimes
- Drubbing by Steelers shows Bengals still lack consistency
- Kim Ng ready to bear the torch as baseball's 1st female GM
- FBI searches home of Ohio public utility commission chairman
- NZ's Williamson and Boult to miss West Indies T20s
- Armenian FM resigns amid turmoil over Nagorno-Karabakh truce
- About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
- Formula One Points Leaders
- Formula One Schedule-Winners
- Kurdish-led authority releases dozen of Syrians from IS Camp
- Hand tally of Georgia presidential race continues
- Corps suspends $9.4B plastics complex permit for a new look
- Mavs' Porzingis to miss start of season after knee surgery
- AP Source: Chris Paul acquired by Phoenix from Oklahoma City
- US starts all Europe-based lineup vs. Panama, 1st since 2009
- Korean Air to acquire Asiana Airlines for $1.62 billion
- All Blacks drop to lowest point on world rugby rankings
- David Copperfield halts Vegas show after staffer gets virus
- US official says Trump expected to order troop numbers in Afghanistan nearly halved by mid-January, to 2,500.
- Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq
- US appeals court weighs law on supervised injection sites
- Messi, Neymar and Xavi celebrate retired Mascherano
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- World Golf Ranking
- PGA Tour Statistics
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Algeria draws, still qualifies for African Cup
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- With Chubb, Hunt leading way, Browns cutting playoff path
- US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff
- Uruguay's Suárez and Muñoz test positive for virus
- The Latest: Biden cites need for Trump to share virus plans
- Fangio: Drew Lock's bruised ribs might sideline him Sunday
- Sagging Titans back to work, currently outside playoff spot
- Big Ben for MVP? Steelers star QB making a compelling case
- 16 test positive for the coronavirus in latest EPL checks
- Squirrelly situation: Critter causes South Carolina outages
- Tyronn Lue finalizes his Clippers staff for upcoming season
- Wisconsin presidential recount would cost Trump $7.9 million
- Dow closes at a record high for first time since February, recouping its pandemic losses, as hopes build for a vaccine
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Beloved arts facility Poets House suspends operations
- Moderna, HD Supply rise; Casper Sleep, Virgin Galactic fall
- DE Zach Sieler plans to stay with Dolphins and remain in RV
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Thrilling win helps Cardinals deal with quick turnaround
- Major fire at India's Baghjan oil field extinguished after 6 months
- Losing streak behind them, Pats look to build on progress
- What does COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness mean?
- All protest charges dropped against Kentucky lawmaker
- Johnson's tears for a green jacket and major validation
- As deaths spiral, South Dakota governor opposes mask rules
- Huskies value Dylan Morris' ability to avoid mistakes
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Texans struggle again on day Hopkins stars for Cards in win
- 'Hail Murray' loss will linger through Bills' bye week off
- Gioacchini, Soto score 2 goals each as US routs Panama 6-2
- Allen's emotional style fuels turnaround for No. 9 Indiana
- Big 12 title game set for Dec. 19 with tickets going on sale
- Column: A woman in charge, and it's about time
- Ex-Green Beret charged with Russian espionage to enter plea
- Conservative group alleging voter fraud ends its lawsuits
- BC-US--Index, US
- Pandemic politics leave DC in gridlock as virus surges
- Injured, mistake-prone Ravens reach defining point of season
- Falcons need pass-rush boost with Fowler on COVID-19 list
- Noah Vedral remains Rutgers QB for Michigan game
- Raiders' defense steps up to challenge during 3-game streak
- Browns place Janovich on COVID list after he played in game
- Broncos are 3-6 for fourth consecutive year, Drew Lock hurt
- Airbnb details years of losses ahead of planned IPO
- Syracuse coach Boeheim in virus isolation, eager to return
- Business Highlights
- Ohio Republican governor tweaked by Trump, praised by Biden
- University of California system agrees to proposed $73M settlement in lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by gynecologist
- D-Hop's amazing catch: Part planned, part All-Pro excellence
- After Trump march: Arrests, accusations and COVID-19 fines
- Rams roll into 2nd half with offense showing progress
- Packers playing better when they're away from Lambeau Field
- Brady-led Buccaneers working to establish offensive identity
- Republican Burgess Owens wins election to U.S. House in Utah's 4th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Ben McAdams
- Good news for Panthers: Bridgewater's injury isn't 'serious'
- Buffett's firm trims Apple stake, invests in drugmakers
- Mexican border drama wins Greece's top film prize
- SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts closes in on space station
- Sporting's Espinoza hopes to bring relief to Honduras
- University of California agrees to $73M sex abuse settlement
- Tesla will be added to the benchmark S&P 500 index Dec. 21
- Officials: Deputies shoot, kill armed man after traffic stop
- Bill to criminalize doping schemes passes Senate
- Takeaways from Vatican's McCarrick report as US bishops meet
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Heading into bye, Giants back in contention in weak NFC East
- Injury-riddled 49ers head into bye week after loss to Saints
- Eagles coach Doug Pederson not planning big changes yet
- AP sources: Richmond to join Biden West Wing, leave Congress
- LHP Drew Smyly, Braves agree to $11 million, 1-year contract
- MATCHDAY: Germany needs draw against Spain to advance
- Cowboys QB Dalton returns from concussion, COVID-19 setbacks
- Chinese investors buying Huawei’s Honor smartphone unit in attempt to rescue it from damaging U.S. sanctions
- Former Suriname Vice President Ashwin Adhin arrested
- Second straight loss for Seattle rests on Wilson's mistakes
- Bears activate Whitehair, Miller for game against Vikings
- Huawei selling smartphone unit in face of US sanctions
- Even during shaky season, Prater has been big for Lions
- Rep. Omar terminates contract with husband's consulting firm
- Oladipo joins ownership group with New Zealand Breakers
- McCarrick scandal, pandemic pose challenges for US bishops
- WVa high court deals setback in state's Catholic church suit
- Padres' Clevinger needs TJ surgery, out '21; gets 2-yr deal
- Tanker truck carrying gas explodes in Mexico, killing 13
- Chargers frustrated after third straight loss has them 2-7
- Man in prison for murder charged in 1989 cold case killing
- Changing course, Iowa governor enacts limited mask mandate
- Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
- Two earthquakes rock southeastern Taiwan early Tuesday morning
- British diplomat praised for saving drowning woman in China
- Saints resourcefulness, resilience to be tested sans Brees
- Cartoonist brings Taiwan's extinct Formosan clouded leopard to life
- DYXnet has been further recognized with "SD-WAN Ready" certification for its exceptional total SD-WAN solutions
- Far East Hospitality announces local and regional expansion plans
- New Zealand's Brent Impey quits as SANZAAR chairman
- Taiwan to host seminar on cross-strait issues with US think tank
- Asia stocks edge higher after vaccine hopes push Wall Street to record highs
- Hong Kong orders building inspections after deadly fire
- Taiwan, Slovakia hold exchange association's inaugural meeting
- US Hurricane Center says Iota makes landfall on Nicaragua coast as dangerous Category 4 storm
- Lindy McDaniel, MLB reliever for 21 seasons, dies at 84
- Video shows British diplomat save drowning woman as Chinese watch
- Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return, beat Bears 19-13
- Germany remains optimistic after EU budget veto
- Thai lawmakers debate demands for constitutional changes
- Bears hampered by same offensive issues in loss to Vikings
- Today in History
- McBride, Rankine among nominees for Carnegie literary medals
- Yageo makes Taiwan new manufacturing hub, forms R&D partnership with NCKU
- Facebook, Twitter CEOs facing questions on election measures
- Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
- Head of govt agency under pressure to let transition proceed
- Georgia elections chief fights fellow Republicans, Trump
- Pandemic politics leave DC in gridlock as virus surges
- Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets
- 24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in coronavirus
- 'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition
- A day in the life of a COVID ward: Just trying to hold on
- US election: What does Joe Biden's victory mean for South Asia?
- Taiwan to use acoustic cameras to catch traffic noise violators next year
- Taichung MRT Green Line draws 70,000 on first day of free rides
- Creative parking observed in southern Taiwan city
- The Latest: South Korea tightens social distancing rules
- Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
- Bach: Athletes taking vaccine not just 'individual' decision
- Australia, Japan to bolster defense ties amid China's rise
- China positions rocket ahead of ambitious lunar mission
- Taiwan reports 2 imported coronavirus cases from Myanmar, Indonesia
- Some Asian shares buoyed by news on coronavirus vaccine
- Lu International partners with KASIKORNBANK to launch FinVest for retail investors in Thailand
- Kissinger advises Biden to resume dialogue with China
- Ethiopia's PM vows 'final and crucial' offensive in Tigray
- Best Taiwan Global Brands 2020 revealed
- US, allies need to counter China by setting global trade rules: Biden
- French police clear makeshift migrant camp in Paris
- Pakistani Islamists' anti-France sit-in ends peacefully
- Taiwan bookstore chain Eslite to open Malaysia outlet in 2022
- Asia Today: South Korea tightens restrictions to fight virus
- Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?
- New Taipei to bring traditional glove puppetry back into fashion
- Taiwan diplomat expresses optimism about potential trade agreement with US
- Afghanistan: NATO chief warns against hasty troop withdrawal
- Taiwan foreign minister highlights need to protect religious freedom from authoritarianism
- 2 US B1-B bombers penetrate China's ADIZ, near Taiwan
- Taiwan students in US increase for 5th consecutive year: AIT
- France mulls ban on police images, alarming rights defenders
- Raids, arrests as German police probe Dresden jewelry theft
- Easyjet posts first annual loss in 25-year history
- Former official urges Taiwan military to include both volunteers, conscripts
- Muhammad cartoons: Islamist group says Islamabad agrees to French boycott
- German court: McCann suspect injured while in custody
- NFL develops 7-point mobility plan for diversity hiring
- Danish government gets majority to back plan to cull minks
- Dutch farmers protest reining in nitrogen oxide emissions
- Foresee Pharmaceuticals Enters Exclusive License Agreement with GenSci for the Commercialization of Camcevi(TM) in China
- UK's Johnson allegedly brands powers for Scotland a disaster
- Does coronavirus mass testing make sense?
- Taiwan ranks 20th for talent competitiveness: IMD
- BC-RGU--Autumn Nations Cup Glance
- France awarded Nations Cup win after Fiji virus outbreak
- NFL player looks to shed light on Palestinians' plight
- EU urges Poland, Hungary to sign up to big money budget
- President Tsai lauds contributions of Taiwan expatriates
- Warriors GM Myers faces draft challenges like no other year
- College student 6th suspected suicide incident in Taiwan in 9 days
- Nick Chubb all about the victory, not stats or spreads
- Thousands of police deploy on Greek uprising anniversary
- NATO chief warns price of leaving Afghanistan too soon ‘could be very high' as U.S ponders troop withdrawal
- Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
- NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan
- Top freshmen forge their own paths in picking schools
- Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul
- Syrians seek justice for war crimes in Europe’s courts
- English cricket looking into lack of diversity among umpires
- 'Ball of energy' McCaffrey out to rev up Nebraska offense
- World's last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device
- Pentagon says it shot down unarmed missile in sea-based test
- Millennial Money: Financial advice that rarely fits all
- Home Depot is building a banner year, 3Q numbers stun
- US to cut troops in Iraq, Afghanistan by January
- Silicon Motion Launches Complete 16-Channel PCIe 4.0 NVMe Turnkey Enterprise SSD Controller Solution
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Official: Europe must do more for its defense, depends on US
- Taiwan F-16 fighter jet disappears from radar screen
- Election 2020 Today: Transition roadblock, Biden's warning
- FIFA seeks better tech for offside, cheaper video review
- Arianespace probes failure of European satellite launch
- Governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
- Marie Stopes changes name over founder's eugenics ideas
- Opinion: With Hungary and Poland, who needs enemies?
- Walmart grows stronger in pandemic; quarterly hit $133.75B
- The Latest: Switzerland-Ukraine match at risk from virus
- AP Source: Bucks getting Holiday to play with Antetokounmpo
- Peace was swift in Ethiopia under Abiy. War was, too.
- Yemen: Clashes between government, separatists kill about 50
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Ohio senator joins COVID-19 vaccine study to set example
- Spain locates 320 migrants in 10 boats off Canary Islands
- High-speed vessel to ply route linking Tainan and Taiwan's Penghu County
- Retail sales grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October
- Thailand: Dozens injured in violent protests
- Give us a week: Businesses urge clarity on England lockdown
- University dean resigns over statements about Biden voters
- Germany eyes ban on anti-lockdown protest at parliament
- US industrial production rises 1.1% in October, recovering most of spring decline
- US industrial production jumps 1.1% in October
- Barcelona affected the most by new salary cap in Spain
- Hungary's doctors warn of soaring coronavirus deaths ahead
- German FM warns unilateral action could hurt Mideast talks
- 5 dead, 8 wounded in suicide bombing in Somalia's capital
- Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest
- Infortrend EonStor CS Scale-out NAS supports RDMA
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- English Standings
- UN official warns of humanitarian disaster if talks fail
- Chicago police: 5-year-old shot in head in drive-by shooting
- Bulgaria blocks EU membership talks with North Macedonia
- Financially troubled startup powered Trump campaign
- Virus worries latest hurdle in Florida school shooting case
- Sen. Grassley, 87, quarantining after virus exposure
- Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign
- Michigan woman who killed abusive husband freed from prison
- Field of tulips joins worried mom with widow battling cancer
- Senior German security official resigns over gun purchase
- Man thought mom had daughter found in Chicago with sibling
- FIFA sets new Club World Cup dates for February in Qatar
- Fugitive preacher sparks diplomatic incident in South Africa
- Crump represents families of 2 teens fatally shot in Florida
- Weinstein accusers endorse Manhattan DA candidate Lucy Lang
- Ryan leading Ireland against England while Sexton out
- Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe
- States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens
- A lost dog's journey across the Canadian border and back
- Drummond picks up $28 million option, will stay with Cavs
- Federal prison left inmates with virus in housing for a week
- Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines
- Just like April, post-Masters week a trip to relaxing resort
- NFL assembles all-Black officiating crew for first time
- Palestinians restore Israel ties as annexation threat fades
- 'Dueling dinosaurs' fossils donated to North Carolina museum
- Thiem masters tiebreakers again to beat Nadal in ATP Finals
- Dubai 'jetman' Vincent Reffet killed in training incident
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Sports game simulator says press pause on Jets going 0-16
- House asks justices to put off case over Russia grand jury
- Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs
- Rights group condemns Iraq for execution of IS-linked men
- Trump faces approaching deadline for recount in Wisconsin
- Putin touts Russian virus vaccines at BRICS summit
- Controversial Fed nominee Shelton faces razor-thin vote
- Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Turkey's parliament approves deployment of Turkish peacekeepers to Azerbaijan
- Lawyer: Semenya to go to European Court of Human Rights
- The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app
- Puerto Rico policeman accused of theft while in uniform
- Turkish parliament approves peacekeepers for Azerbaijan
- Apple Books-Top-10
- Rapper Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store
- NCAA graduation rates reach another record high at 90%
- The Latest: Hispanic caucus asks to meet with Biden
- Fed's Brainard urges greater diversity in field of economics
- Dutch virus restrictions to be eased amid falling infections
- US hits East Africa's al-Qaida affiliate with new sanctions
- Boilermakers head to Minnesota seeking more balanced attack
- Unbeaten Badgers have no margin for error in Big Ten race
- BA, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan
- Acting defense chief says US will reduce troop levels to 2,500 in both Iraq, Afghanistan
- Georgia official: No sign of election machine tampering
- Babar Azam leads Karachi to maiden PSL title
- Washington has virus case, Giants, Falcons add to COVID list
- Tarantino has deal for 2 books on films, including 1 his own
- Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
- Column: Majors summed up by the young, the bold, the best
- Playing catch: Florida's Shorter gets daily help from mom
- CNN's Amanpour regrets equating Trump with Nazi assault
- Book It: Quarterback makes No. 2 Irish legitimate contenders
- Switzerland-Ukraine soccer game canceled amid COVID-19 cases
- Iraqi security officials say two Katyusha rockets hit inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone near U.S. Embassy
- Armenians return to Nagorno-Karabakh after cease-fire
- Morgan among players named to US camp roster for Netherlands
- Bulgaria blocks North Macedonia's EU accession talks
- Fed's Powell says virus spike threatens U.S. economy
- Family of Black woman shot through window sues Texas officer
- Unbeaten Steelers still on top of AP Pro32 poll
- Italy promises Olympic committee autonomy after IOC warning
- Iraqi military says 4 rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone
- Panthers hire Peterson, NHL's first Black assistant GM
- Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reinstated to UK party
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Theater at renowned Jacob's Pillow dance center burns down
- Controversial Federal Reserve pick Judy Shelton fails to advance in key Senate test vote; future of nomination uncertain
- Judge awards $10 million to family in 'wrongful life' case
- States tightening anti-virus restrictions amid case surge
- Ken Griffey Jr. joins ownership group for Seattle Sounders
- Couple gets prison time for paying bribes in college scam
- Peru awaits new president's swearing in with cautious hope
- 'X' gender NY driver's licenses coming with computer update
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Man charged with stealing downed light pole for scrap metal
- Police: Florida man who questioned government powers slain
- DE Takk McKinley waived by Bengals after failing physical
- Greece: Migrants stopped on Italy-bound yacht
- Walgreens, Boston Scientific fall; Tesla, Paramount rise
- APNewsBreak: Agreement revives plan for largest US dam demolition to save dwindling fish along California-Oregon border
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
- In McQueen's 'Small Axe,' an epic of West Indian heritage
- APNewsBreak: Deal revives plan for largest US dam demolition
- The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday
- Proenza designers reflect on getting off the 'hamster wheel'
- Spain hands Germany worst defeat, 6-0 in Nations League
- Business Highlights
- Houston-area priest pleads guilty to child indecency counts
- Peru swears in nation’s third president in just over a week after political upheaval, protests
- Officer wounded, Florida slaying suspect killed in Maryland
- Virtual Pro Bowl: Game will play out on Madden NFL 21
- Ronaldo scoreless in Nations League, Croatia avoids demotion
- Philadelphia's Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year
- NYC-area nuclear plant sale for decommissioning is approved
- Rams put LT Whitworth, S Rapp, K Forbath on injured reserve
- Giroud scores 2 as France beats Sweden 4-2 and relegates it
- Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad against India
- UK to ban gasoline car sales by 2030 as part of green plan
- Jets release CB Pierre Desir, place CB Brian Poole on IR
- Packers activate WR Allen Lazard from injured reserve
- Video shows unauthorized man with flamethrower atop NYC bus
- US Justice Dept. dropping drug trafficking, money laundering case against former Mexican defense secretary Cienfuegos
- Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
- US dropping case against former Mexican defense secretary
- New Mexico State basketball temporarily moving to Phoenix
- Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for the coronavirus; he's the longest-serving Republican senator
- Uncertainty returns to Michigan State's QB situation
- Cousins steps back to forefront for Vikings with Cook slowed
- Despite late heroics, No. 20 USC expects more from offense
- Spain hammers Germany, joins France in Nations League semis
- New GM Minasian: Angels can do 'really great things' soon
- Fowler among those still not a lock for Masters invitation
- TC Energy says Keystone XL pipeline fits Biden agenda
- Loeffler, Warnock set for head-to-head debate in Georgia
- Bucks hire Dunlap, Oppenheimer as assistant coaches
- Leader of US Catholic bishops: Biden's stances pose dilemma
- 49ers expect reinforcements after bye week
- Bears QB Nick Foles could be available despite hip injury
- Toilet paper limits, empty shelves are back as virus surges
- Autism Canada takes issue Toronto van attack suspect defense
- Army secretary says wreath-laying event at Arlington back on
- AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general
- Ford to revamp Detroit book warehouse into innovation hub
- First-world problems: Unbeaten Steelers looking for run game
- Trump fires top security official who vouched for 2020 election as he pushes unsubstantiated claims of fraud after loss
- McCown with Texans 19 seasons after hoping to join team
- Ecuador routs Colombia 6-1 in World Cup qualifying
- MATCHDAY: Italy, Belgium eye Nations League finals spots
- Michigan county fails to certify vote, stalling outcome
- Thailand votes on constitutional reforms amid protests
- BC-SOC--WCup Qualifying Glance,2nd Add
- Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan's ADIZ
- Feds accuse West Virginia man of anti-government conspiracy
- Seahawks' Wilson feeling the rush since 1st Arizona game
- Indians watch with a mix of pride and scepticism as Kamala Harris prepares to become US vp
- Play-in tourney on, Olympics likely out for NBA in 2020-21
- 3 former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong
- US paid for ambassador to New Zealand to fly on private jet
- Indian Prime Minister Modi congratulates Biden in phone call
- Canada reviewing NBA plan to play in Toronto amid pandemic
- Hong Kong former lawmakers arrested for protest against pro-China bill
- Israel reopens to Taiwanese businessmen
- BC-SOC--WCup Qualifying Glance,2nd Add
- 2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- India, U.S, Japan, Australia resume naval exercise
- Michigan's largest county reverses course, certifying election results for Biden after initial party-line deadlock
- Coronavirus: Delhi takes emergency measures amid 'third wave'
- Taiwan Pizza Hut offering spicy hot pot pizza
- Beyond Meat Debuts New Product, Beyond Pork™, in China
- FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home
- Asia Today: S. Korea sees biggest rise in cases since August
- Over 20,000 volunteers sign up for Taiwan vaccine trials in one week
- Israel strikes Syria after finding bombs along its frontier
- Ma blames 2014 Sunflower Movement for worsened cross-strait relations
- Filipina in Taiwan raises NT$40,000 in aid for typhoon victims in Philippines
- Flint water lawsuit settlement now totals about $641 million
- China’s trade partners frustrated with frozen food coronavirus tests
- Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors
- Sioux Falls OKs mask mandate after push from medical groups
- American YouTuber Tyler Oakley lauds Taiwan's handling of coronavirus
- Today in History
- Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security
- FAA poised to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly again
- Hurricane Iota bashes Nicaragua, Honduras after Eta floods
- EXPLAINER: What's with the confusion over masks?
- Pelosi moves toward leading divided House Dems 2 more years
- People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive
- Sorry, Grinch. Virus won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
- Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security
- Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
- Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
- Sen. Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus
- Ex-engineer in Tucson gets prison for exporting technology
- Rape, abuses in palm oil fields linked to top beauty brands
- Rape, abuses in palm oil fields linked to top beauty brands
- Asian stocks higher after Wall Street falls on virus worries
- Findings of AP dive into abuse of female palm oil workers
- Premier confident Australian Open tennis will go ahead
- Vietnam says Taiwan's Foxconn starts factory to make displays
- Pompeo expected to visit Israeli settlement in parting gift
- A rusty Giuliani returns to the courtroom on Trump's behalf
- Plea hearing set for ex-Green Beret charged with espionage
- Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia
- Cast of Phantom of the Opera finishes quarantine in Taiwan
- Taiwan court sentences attackers of HK bookseller to 3 to 4 months in jail
- Taiwan NCC rejects license renewal for pro-China CTi News
- People go hungry in Ethiopia's Tigray as conflict marches on
- Kenyans fear they're on their own as COVID-19 surges again
- University in Taiwan’s Kinmen islands sets up Muslim prayer room
- Tokyo sees record number of new cases amid nationwide spike
- The Latest: Tokyo records single-day high in virus cases
- Bahrain FM to visit Israel in latest sign of warming ties
- As virus hits Italy's south, some flee troubled health care
- Trend Micro IPS Rules Integrate with AWS Network Firewall
- Indian summer to continue across Taiwan through Friday
- Taiwan announces strict new coronavirus prevention measures
- Afghanistan: Cutting US troops could put Joe Biden in a tough position
- Taiwan congratulates Surangel Whipps Jr. on winning Palau presidential election
- Amid pandemic, Belgrade street kids find comfort at refuge
- Indonesian workers arriving in Taiwan subject to centralized quarantine
- Taiwan hopes to increase cooperation with Myanmar
- NFL lacking parity through 10 weeks
- No. 17 Iowa State's tight ends living up to preseason hype
- British police arrest man 46 years after Birmingham pub bombings
- England to tour Pakistan next October; 1st time since 2005
- Iowa's Garza heads list of notable seniors in 2020-21 season
- Car sales slump again in Europe amid renewed restrictions
- Thai police gird for trouble after chaotic political protest
- Burkina Faso moves ahead with vote despite extremist attacks
- World's biggest shipper remains wary of pandemic
- Watchdog slams UK over secrecy in virus equipment contracts
- US shows off its star-studded Expo 2020 pavillion in Dubai
- China defends food import controls to curb virus
- Taiwan to resume flu vaccinations for 50 to 64-year-olds
- Women's hoops coaches find creative ways to fill schedules
- German capital braces for protests of coronavirus measures
- Warning of famine, UN releases $100M to seven countries
- Masks mandatory in most public areas in Taiwan starting Dec. 1
- Congo announces end to its 11th deadly Ebola outbreak
- Afghanistan: NATO girds for US troop withdrawal
- Canelo Alvaez to face Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in US
- TSMC accounts for over 40% of odd-lot trades
- AP Analysis: 'Who am I to judge?' helps explain pope's view
- UK insurance firm RSA agrees to $9.4 billion takeover offer
- Edmunds: Favorite first-car recommendations
- The Latest: 3 Serbian national team players test positive
- Taiwan refuses to renew pro-China news channel's license
- Election 2020 Today: Cybersecurity chief fired, Mich. chaos
- Germany's 6-0 loss in Spain confirms national team's decline
- Taiwanese woman dies after having 20 teeth extracted
- 2020 Nobel Peace ceremony won't be held in person in Oslo
- Target gains steam heading into crucial holiday season
- Iraq, Saudi Arabia reopen key border crossing after decades
- Global luxury sales forecast to plunge 23% due to pandemic
- German police fire water cannons at crowds in Berlin protesting coronavirus restrictions
- 5 freed, 2 men in custody after Queens hostage standoff
- Search for missing Taiwanese F-16 focuses on oil slick
- Danish agriculture minister quits over mink culling fiasco
- Rebels kill at least 35 in eastern Congo, officials say
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Maroons win with record post-lockdown crowd in Australia
- The case for shopping on Black Friday in 2020
- The HKMA Launches Men’s Health Week to Promote and Arouse Public Attention to Men's Physical and Mental Health
- Thai lawmakers vote on constitutional change in face of protests
- Taiwan's vice minister talks infrastructure investments with US Treasury official
- Hungary sticks to veto of EU budget over rule-of-law issue
- Lawyers for Kosovo suspects: Trial can't start before 2022
- Thousands march in Croatia to honor war city despite virus
- EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead
- Taiwanese man catches child after three-storey fall
- After nearly two years and two deadly crashes, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration clears Boeing 737 Max for flight
- UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges
- Sales surge at Lowe's as the homebound take on more projects
- Protests in Uganda's capital as Bobi Wine arrested
- The 2020 Taiwan Open of Surfing starts in Taitung today - Surfs Up
- Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns
- Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
- Global Forecast-Asia
- China calls for action from Australia amid worsening ties
- Home construction up 4.9% in October
- Wildfire destroys multiple Reno homes; hundreds threatened
- Tokyo reports record daily virus cases, outbreak locks down Australian state
- Greece: No police custody for migrant unaccompanied minors
- Iraqi FM condemns Baghdad rocket attack as 'terrorist act'
- Europe has half of world's 4M new virus cases but sees hope
- Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial
- Spain hopeful again after historic 6-0 rout of Germany
- Forget sad Thanksgiving: early Christmas fever takes over
- EU Commission recommends wide use of rapid COVID-19 tests
- UK's Labour roiled by feud over anti-Semitism and Corbyn
- Wildfire destroys multiple Reno homes; hundreds threatened
- Shanghai beats Perth 2-1 as Asian Champions League resumes
- Trump faces Wednesday deadline for Wisconsin vote recount
- Tokyo Olympics: Many rules, no partying, no hanging around
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- English Standings
- Armenia PM responds to truce unrest with stability road map
- Barcelona's Busquets to miss match against Atlético Madrid
- French lawmakers debate bill on police images amid protests
- Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
- BBC names ex-judge to lead probe into 1995 Diana interview
- US judge approves request to drop drug trafficking charges against Mexico's former defense secretary
- US charges against former Mexican general are dropped
- Norwegian Air seeks bankruptcy protection, to restructure
- UK police arrest man over 1974 Birmingham pub bombings
- US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy
- Spacewalking astronauts prep for 2021 arrival of Russian lab
- Dolly Parton adds pandemic hero to list of accomplishments
- Bosnians rally against migrants after local man killed
- NRA pays $2.5M after NY probe into 'dangerous' insurance
- Acting Pentagon chief cites risks during troop reductions
- Empty desks: Coronavirus robs US classrooms of teachers
- German prosecutors seek life for Yom Kippur attacker
- Lawsuit: HUD perpetuated racial segregation in Hartford area
- Australia inquiry finds troops 'unlawfully killed' dozens of Afghans
- Liverpool striker Salah tests positive for coronavirus again
- The Latest: Pfizer says it's communicating with Biden's team
- Zverev grinds out 3-set win over Schwartzman in ATP Finals
- Norway forfeits Nations League game canceled by virus case
- Edwin Edwards hospitalized again, this time with pneumonia
- Egyptian group: 2 employees arrested after diplomats’ visit
- Browns' Garrett home sick, team places 3 more on COVID list
- Spain opens 2nd migrant camp on overrun Gran Canaria island
- City repeals noise rule on only Mississippi abortion clinic
- Apple to cut app store fees as legal scrutiny intensifies
- Ex-Dolphins safety Reshad Jones arrested on firearm charge
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Army to reconsider discharge rulings on veterans with PTSD
- And the Grammy nomination goes to ... Megan? Harry? Weeknd?
- Trump-friendly Newsmax a sudden competitor to Fox News
- No. 25 Tulsa looks to keep momentum against Tulane
- No. 25 Tulsa looks to continue momentum against Tulane
- State commits to wind energy for 3.2M, eyes onshore sites
- Video shows car driving at deputy in teens' fatal shooting
- AP source: Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo
- Stockton mayor who pushed guaranteed income loses
- Panthers say McCaffrey not expected to play against Lions
- America's bellwethers crumbled in aligning with Trump in '20
- Suspect sought after remains of 3 found in southern Colorado
- Lawyers: Senior royals advised Meghan to write to her father
- Chiefs signing 2019 1st-round pick Baker to practice squad
- Ogbah's breakout season helps Dolphins join playoff race
- India only G20 nation doing its 'fair share' to meet 2 degree goal — report
- The city department of education says New York City schools will close to in-person learning as infections rates mount
- Two more Uruguay players test positive for COVID-19
- Charlie Brown specials to air on TV, after all, in PBS deal
- Pac-12's postseason hopes dim among canceled games, virus
- PTC and Ansys Deliver Latest CAD Market Innovation with Creo Ansys Simulation
- Expect a shootout in prime time with Seahawks vs. Cardinals
- Control of NFC West at stake as Cardinals visit Seahawks
- New York City schools to close again as city fights virus
- US withdrawal rattles Afghan allies and adversaries alike
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Chiefs aim for payback for Raiders' victory lap on Sunday
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- College Football Picks: Indiana's big chance; FSU's big fall
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- El Salvador taps new DC lobbyist in pivot to Biden
- South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs
- Tory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
- Northern California utility finds latest CEO in Michigan
- All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday
- 'Tired to the bone': Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases
- A tough year for all, a memorable year for Stewart Cink
- Cardinals DL Peters out for season with knee injury
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales
- Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test
- Injured Clark ends once-promising career with No. 2 Baylor
- La-Z-Boy, Pfizer rise; Lowe's, PaySign fall
- Apple to pay another $113M to settle iPhone battery claims
- Dave Yanai wins John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Texas-Kansas among 6 major college games postponed by virus
- Graham facing ethics complaint over Georgia ballots question
- EXPLAINER: How does election certification usually work?
- Burrow says ankle is OK after injuring it at Steelers
- Lukaku scores twice, Belgium reaches Nations League's finals
- Italy reaches Nations League finals by beating Bosnia 2-0
- Cardinals and Seahawks set to clash in key NFC West showdown
- Foden, Rice score first England goals in 4-0 win vs Iceland
- EXPLAINER: A look at Trump's long-shot legal challenges
- Netherlands come from behind to beat Poland 2-1
- Federal execution nears for man who killed Texas teenager
- BC-US--Index, US
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Revenge Tour: Jags face several former players down stretch
- N.C. elections director blocks mom's ballot after her death
- Business Highlights
- Nashville's Zimmerman earns Defender of the Year honors
- Chinese President Xi Jinping blasts protectionism in APEC speech
- Raiders add 7 more players to COVID-19 list
- Paper on Texas border ceases publication after virus cutback
- America's bellwethers crumbled in aligning with Trump
- Rodgers explains why he's no longer Packers' player rep
- Winless Penn State searching for defensive answers
- 49ers claim McKinley off waivers, place Kinlaw on COVID list
- Hungary, Poland hold EU hostage over budget
- Catholics divided as bishops examine Biden's abortion stance
- As injuries mount, Ravens' depth will be tested vs Titans
- Some GOP governors shift on mask mandates as hospitals fill
- Churchill Downs president Flanery retiring after 11 years
- AP source: 76ers send Horford, future 1st-rounder to OKC
- Seidler takes control of Padres after Fowler steps down
- Lock misses practice, Rypien might get second career start
- Host Italy, Belgium advance to stellar Nations League finals
- 'We're in trouble': Texas sending record help to hospitals
- Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world, by Johns Hopkins University's count
- Hacker closing out prison sentence in Chicago halfway house
- GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public
- Nats add lefty Sam Clay, looking for bullpen help
- Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden
- Police defend handling of dead Black teen's disappearance
- Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory
- Flacco feels confident as he prepares for 4th start for Jets
- Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffers right leg injury
- Three Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- 'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut in theaters and on HBO Max
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Review: In 'Collective,' the rot of government corruption
- ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results
- Chargers' Herbert attracts attention for new haircut
- Fireblocks Raises $30 Million In Series B Funding Led by Paradigm
- Patriots' Belichick wades into Armenian conflict
- Minnesota Timberwolves select former Georgia guard Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
- China's Tsinghua Unigroup defaults on $198 million bond: sources
- Wolves select Edwards with No. 1 pick in delayed NBA draft
- A military report finds evidence elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians
- Allianz: Cyber crime brings expensive losses for companies, but internal failures most frequent cause of cyber claims
- Hornets select LaMelo Ball with No. 3 pick in NBA draft
- Australia makes 3 changes for Tri-Nations rugby vs Argentina
- T-wolves take guard Anthony Edwards with top pick in draft
- Warriors select James Wiseman with second overall pick
- 5 shot, 2 fatally, in Houston domestic violence case
- Charles Yu novel, Malcolm biography win National Book Awards
- Golden Gate Fields suspends live racing through November
- Chubb Organizes Regional Day of Service in Asia Pacific
- Bulls draft Florida State forward Williams with No. 4 pick
- All travelers to Taiwan must take predeparture Covid test starting Dec. 1
- Knicks take NCAA player of the year Toppin with No. 8 pick
- Israeli teenager Deni Avdija drafted by Washington Wizards
- Cavaliers take Auburn small forward Okoro with fifth pick
- CFP exec. director: Dates of games, selections unchanged
- Pistons draft point guard Killian Hayes with 7th pick
- Suns bolster frontcourt, add Jalen Smith with No. 10 pick
- Rapper with flamethrower in custody over NYC bus stunt
- Kings take Haliburton in NBA draft, add depth to backcourt
- Celtics pick Vanderbilt guard Nesmith 14th in NBA draft
- Burgum nemesis chosen by GOP to fill dead candidate's seat
- Hoot, hoot, hoot! Owl in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
- MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 Winners Unveiled Today
- Mavs take Arizona's Josh Green of Australia with 18th pick
- Thunder acquire 17th pick Pokusevski from Timberwolves
- Blazers pick Isaiah Stewart out of Washington
- Taiwan vice president expresses confidence in local creative industry
- 4 indicted in scheme to allegedly influence Speaker Madigan
- Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera's drowning
- Nets end up with Shamet after 3-team, NBA draft-night deal
- Bucks select R.J. Hampton at No. 24, but may be trading him
- NEFIN Partners with Puratos to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2025, Puratos Plant in Malaysia Rooftop installation of 628 Solar Panels
- Nuggets take Arizona big man Zeke Nnaji at No. 22 in draft
- Plitt, Huntley lead Ball State over Northern Illinois 31-25
- World Series champion Dodgers issue layoffs
- Asia Today: Samoa leader appeals for calm after COVID case
- Masks to be mandatory in Taiwan's bars, nightclubs starting Dec. 1
- Inaugural True Colors Film Festival 2020 - One World, One Family
- Australia 'will always be Australia,' PM responds to China grievances
- Jazz select Udoka Azubuike with 27th pick in NBA draft
- US names 1st ambassador in decade to Venezuela amid tensions
- Toledo builds big lead, cruises past Eastern Michigan 45-28
- Senator Pat Toomey urges US to invite Taiwan's president to White House
- Phoenix approves development deal with TSMC for $12 billion fab
- Raptors draft San Diego State G Malachi Flynn 29th overall
- Taiwan's Chiayi unveils 'refreshing' logo for agricultural produce
- Taiwan pledges US$500,000 to help schoolchildren in war-torn Syria
- va-Q-tec signs extensive heads of terms agreement on provision of thermal containers for global CoVid-19 vaccine distribution with top international pharmaceuticals producer
- Eleby has 6 TDs, Western Michigan holds off CMU 52-44
- Federal inmate who killed Texas teenager set to be executed
- US senator to push Biden on trade deal with Taiwan
- Spurs boost backcourt with FSU's Vassell, Duke's Tre Jones
- Today in History
- Robert Parker Wine Advocate's Inaugural Top 100 Wine Discoveries List Reveals the Next Big Icons and Trends Around the World
- True Colors Film Festival 2020 - Catch a remastered Filipino classic here!
- COMING SOON: True Colors Film Festival 2020 - About "One World, One Family"
- True Colors Film Festival 2020 - Includes Yasmin Ahmad's final film, Talentime
- NEW: True Colors Film Festival 2020 - About "One World, One Family"
- True Colors Film Festival 2020 - Includes two international award-winning films from Taiwan
- As always, NBA draft has a very international feel
- Xi: China will avoid decoupling amid tension with US, Europe
- Asian markets follow Wall Street lower on virus anxiety
- 76ers shake up roster, deal Horford, Richardson at draft
- Indiana Pacers pick Duke guard Cassius Stanley at No. 54
- Japan's daily virus cases surge past previous record high
- Houston Rockets have no draft picks for 2nd straight year
- Analysis: For Trump, sowing post-election chaos is the goal
- Coalition seizes on pandemic to boost 'Obamacare' sign-ups
- Too soon? Georgia draws next class of White House hopefuls
- Lakers have quiet draft night ahead of big roster decisions
- GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public
- Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden
- EXPLAINER: A look at Trump's long-shot legal challenges
- Coronavirus: Pakistan braces for a 'more lethal' second wave
- Clippers get Kennard from Detroit as part of draft deals
- Taiwan military drone to start production in 2024
- Online G-20 summit lacks glam, and maybe results, amid virus
- Team New Zealand launches America's Cup defender
- Virus threat 'a new terror' in Syria's scarred Idlib region
- Georgia Gov. Kemp stays on sidelines of GOP election fight
- The Latest: China's Xi calls for cooperation on vaccine
- Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally
- CIFI issued US$350 million senior notes at a coupon rate of 5.25% due 2026
- Highway-side eatery in UAE feeds hungry one meal at a time
- Not just COVID: Nursing home neglect deaths surge in shadows
- The African continent surpasses 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases amid signs of fresh surge
- African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases
- Taiwan donates 2 patrol boats to Marshall Islands
- Tokyo Olympics: Q&A on vaccines, fans, qualifying, and costs
- Illini, Huskers hope to add to positive vibes after 1st wins
- Arkansas welcomes coach, LSU after virus hits both
- Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir
- UK announces biggest military spending boost since Cold War
- EU hit by new crisis, this time over money and values
- Taiwan reports Turkish flight attendant infected with Covid
- Thailand pro-democracy protesters resilient amid violent crackdown
- No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette cancels game with Cent Arkansas
- TSMC and Google look to chip packaging to boost computing power
- Beyond Meat Introduces Brand New Beyond Pork™ Product in China
- James Dyson Award 2020: At-home breast cancer screening device and a novel new material to generate renewable electricity BOTH win global prize
- Will social distancing weaken my immune system?
- Taipei's Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall to undergo facelift
- Why is Finland coping so well with the coronavirus crisis?
- German parliament probes intruder incident during virus vote
- EU to slap sanctions on Belarus firms close to Lukashenko
- Too early to join CPTPP: Taiwan economic minister
- Health minister advises overseas Taiwanese to return early for Lunar New Year
- Greece's archbishop hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms
- American train-attack witness hospitalized in Paris
- South Africa player positive for virus, England all clear
- NC State aims to hand No. 21 Liberty first loss of 2020
- Taipei to clamp down on illegal riding on sidewalks
- UK to bolster defense spending by 'most since Cold War'
- Taiwan coast guard seizes trespassing Chinese fishing boat
- UN climate chief: pledges by big polluters boost Paris hopes
- Taiwan faces heated calls for reversal of ractopamine policy
- 80+ social innovators from around the world to shape the New Normal online at the 13th Social Enterprise Summit
- Pompeo, in Israel, vows new action against boycott movement
- Taiwan forms FinTech Co-Creation Platform
- North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev: 'We aim to build good relations with Bulgaria'
- Death toll up to 7 in Uganda's unrest after Bobi Wine arrest
- Taiwanese-American novelist Charles Yu wins US National Book Award for Fiction
- Taiwan only country to host 'Phantom of the Opera' safely amid pandemic
- Taiwan poised to increase National Health Insurance rates
- YouTuber clears up China propagandist's confusion over Taiwan independence
- Iran's Revolutionary Guard launches aircraft-carrying ship
- Justice Dept.'s China focus likely to continue under Biden
- Americans dominate diverse list of Booker Prize contenders
- New FIFA rules to protect female players' maternity rights
- No Suárez and Busquets as Atlético hosts Barcelona in Spain
- Taiwanese researchers rescued at sea by Chinese fishing boat
- Warsaw mayor slams police for turning tear gas on protesters
- China says 'Five Eyes' should face reality on Hong Kong
- Ethiopia accuses WHO chief of backing defiant Tigray region
- Singer Bobby Brown's son found dead at Los Angeles home
- Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower on virus anxiety
- Iran candidate tells AP: US attack risks 'full-fledged war'
- Ex-South African leader Zuma walks out on graft commission
- Nations Cup: Ford back on bench for England against Ireland
- U.S. official: Pompeo visits Israeli settlement in West Bank, in first by secretary of state
- Genesis and Symphony Partner to Accelerate Digitisation and Connectivity for The Global Financial Markets Community
- Sri Lanka's Zoysa found guilty of cricket corruption
- Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview
- EU leaders clash over Hungary and Poland budget veto
- Germany marks 75th anniversary of landmark Nuremberg trials
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- US to allow settlement products to be labeled 'Made in Israel' in change to longstanding policy
- Turkish central bank hikes rates to support currency
- Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for 'Shuggie Bain'
- WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East
- EU leaders try to solve political fight blocking big budget
- Coronavirus: Ireland plans mink cull
- Election 2020 Today: Trump's longshot, Biden's historic mark
- U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo to serve third 1-year term
- José Feliciano celebrates 50 years of 'Feliz Navidad'
- Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas
- Macy posts 3Q loss but early holiday shopping season helps
- GOP canvassers again oppose certifying Detroit-area votes
- Wales starting 3 new caps vs Georgia among 13 changes
- English sports get $400M bailout, with rugby prioritized
- Signals from missing F-16's flight recorder detected: Taiwan defense minister
- Guardiola signs 2-year contract extension at Man City
- EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants
- Pakistan's PM Khan in 'historic' first visit to Afghanistan
- Report finds Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghans
- Vardy and Rooney face off in 'WAG wars' celebrity libel case
- Tiger Woods to play with 11-year-old Charlie in Father-Son
- Belarus nuclear plant resumes producing electricity
- Rolls-Royce settles discrimination allegations, to pay $135K
- Another Atalanta: Sassuolo is Italy's next surprise
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Nom Wah at 100: a cookbook about a restaurant and community
- For England's top clubs, Grealish is the one that got away
- US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens
- Out magazine names Lizzo, Monae, Maddow to its Out100 list
- The Latest: Hoffenheim tries to move match to following day
- Report slams conditions in Greek migrant detention centers
- Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco
- Bundesliga awaits debut of Dortmund teenager Moukoko
- Danish PM taps new minister after mink culling fiasco
- High-level Brexit trade talks suspended after negotiator tests positive for COVID-19
- Advice to Dutch government: Vaccinate elderly and ill first
- Henry recalled by France coach Diacre despite criticism
- Kansas man accused of illegal autopsies faces fraud charges
- Heading into holidays, US COVID-19 testing strained again
- Serie A accepts $2 billion offer from equity funds
- Pandemic upends plans, lives of renowned Cuban musicians
- Brexit trade talks suspended because of COVID-19 case
- Canadian accusations on China being cyber-crime threat are groundless, says China
- NFL Expanded Glance
- Mazda No. 1 in Consumer Reports 2020 auto reliability survey
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- English Standings
- Lions look to build on momentum vs reeling Panthers
- Top pick Burrow, Bengals visit No. 2 pick Young, Washington
- Winless Jets look to snap 3-game losing streak to Chargers
- Chicago dad hopes for recovery after drive-by wounds son
- EU plans to expand Belarus crackdown sanctions to businesses
- Taraji P. Henson tells New Jack Swing backstory in podcast
- Italy's national team smiling again under Roberto Mancini
- Atlanta mayor vows 'top to bottom review' of policing
- Texans look to improve run defense in visit from Patriots
- Rublev beats already-qualified Thiem at ATP Finals
- Ruff story: Picture book to honor Biden dogs Champ and Major
- Mexico says no more US trials for corrupt officials
- Wisconsin issues recount order sought by Trump in 2 counties
- Existing home sales up 4.3% in October, fifth monthly gain
- Top Belgian clubs estimate revenue loss of $325M in pandemic
- Unbeaten Steelers, lowly Jaguars meet with streaks at stake
- Maryland-Michigan State canceled after Terps' virus outbreak
- Cuban actor Broselianda Hernandez found dead in Miami Beach
- Biden reaches out to governors as Trump stymies transition
- Ethiopia’s multiple crises: War, COVID-19, even locusts
- American triple jumper Craddock suspended for missing tests
- Nearly 5,000 jobs at risk as UK fashion chains face closure
- Alleged IS executioner arrested at Greek refugee camp
- Puerto Rico's huge Arecibo radio telescope to close; a blow to search for planets, asteroids, extraterrestrial life
- Hungary to purchase air defense systems from US, Norway
- No. 9 Indiana tries to measure up against No. 3 Ohio State
- Not just COVID: Nursing home neglect deaths surge in shadows
- On thin ice: Dutch speedskating race under threat from virus
- Bally's buys sports betting tech company, closes AC purchase
- In fashion: No. 8 BYU interested in wins, not style points
- Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope to close in blow to science
- Michigan and Rutgers looking to snap 3-game losing streaks
- Big-hitting Nienaber shares Joburg Open lead with Norris
- Raiders host Chiefs in search of 1st season sweep in 8 years
- Trial ordered for accused gun supplier in Kenosha killings
- 3rd time charm? Utah hosts No. 20 USC after 2 cancellations
- Carol Burnett puts variety, and music, back in her show
- Tigers waive Brandon Dixon so he can pursue job in Japan
- Southwest, United Airlines see weak demand over holidays, 1Q
- Rooney wants to become top-level coach like Gerrard, Lampard
- Packers pose another key test for division-leading Colts
- This year's Big Ten title chase shows defense still matters
- ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results
- Louisville, Syracuse look to finish stretch run on high note
- Stanford quarterback Davis Mills looks to build momentum
- Bosnia doctors appeal for respect of rules amid virus surge
- Steelers looking for a perfect 10 against skidding Jaguars
- National team soccer defies pandemic, fuels clubs tensions
- Browns, running toward playoff spot, welcome Wentz, Eagles
- Fit-again Mbappe looking to give PSG much-needed boost
- Rights group, Afghan envoy want more probes into war crimes
- IMF director: virus could disrupt global recovery
- GM: New batteries cut electric car costs, increase range
- Illinois man, 81, uses antique walking stick to beat thieves
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Angel City FC to share Los Angeles venue with MLS team
- Upcoming ESPN documentary examines Woods and racial identity
- Garrett still away, Browns hopeful for sack leader's return
- Newton and hard-running Patriots to test Houston's defense
- No. 17 Cyclones meet Kansas State team battling virus cases
- Astronaut: SpaceX Dragon beats shuttle, Soyuz for launching
- QBs hold keys in Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry game
- Ravens host Titans in rematch of AFC divisional playoff
- AP sources: Trump invites top Michigan lawmakers to White House, amid longshot bid to overturn election result
- BuzzFeed buying HuffPost from Verizon for undisclosed price
- Lawsuits: Tyson managers bet on virus cases at Iowa plant
- Pitt, Virginia Tech hoping to emerge from ACC's messy middle
- Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus
- CDC warns Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving
- Penn State hoping to get more from offense, QB Levis vs Iowa
- Big 12 Preview: No. 4 Baylor women favored, eager to begin
- US general says IS in Iraq and Syria still long-term threat
- Chiefs continue to rely on rookies and second-year pros
- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison for 5-month sentence for paying bribes in college admissions scam
- Radical Pakistani religious cleric dies after leading sit-in
- Anomalies found in data put census deadline in jeopardy
- Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison in college bribery case
- Protesters sue Chicago Police over 'brutal, violent' tactics
- After long break, Shiffrin grateful just to be racing again
- No. 11 Ducks set to host UCLA a day later than planned
- Brandi Carlile memoir 'Broken Horses' coming in April
- Woman wins 1st stage of virus lawsuit against UK government
- Official: Ethiopia's latest airstrike hits Tigray university
- NZ drawn with Australia in Women's Rugby World Cup pools
- Native American votes helped secure Biden's win in Arizona
- India launches initiative to end manual scavenging by 2021
- Trump's election lawsuits plagued by elementary errors
- Fire in petrochemical factory in Iran kills 1, injures 4
- With only 3 wins, first-place Eagles talking about practice
- British writer Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for coming-of-age novel “Shuggie Bain”
- Isolated for months, island crew sees pandemic for 1st time
- Bills' Hughes isn't mellowing, but growing wiser with age
- 'Shuggie Bain' writer Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize
- Golden State says Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season.
- Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- NBA's offseason sprint continues with free agency starting
- US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher
- Serial killer blamed for 2 Miami slayings in the 1970s
- Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager
- Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season
- US safety agency seeks input on autonomous vehicle rules
- Rights group director latest in chain of Egypt arrests
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Jimmy Garoppolo's future remains questionable for 49ers
- Police: Steam 'pressure event' killed workers at VA hospital
- Make no mistake, Judge is the boss of the improving Giants
- Washington Nationals moving Triple-A affiliate to Rochester
- Judge halts federal execution set for Thursday of man who killed Texas teen
- The Latest: Pelosi, Schumer going to Delaware to see Biden
- Pac-12 allows flexibility to schedule nonconference games
- Official: Italy to start COVID vaccinations in January
- Smithsonian closing museums and zoo again amid virus spike
- Military pay raise at risk in dispute over Confederate bases
- Transition or tropics? EPA chief looks at final trips abroad
- L Brands, Sonos rise; United Airlines, Cubic fall
- Falcons' Ryan 'very proud' of durability during 13 seasons
- Jets CB Poole having shoulder surgery, out for season
- Short-handed Ravens face Henry and Titans in playoff rematch
- Documentary paints bleak picture of Pacific Islands rugby
- MLB minimum salary rises $7,000 next year to $570,500
- Jaguars place CB Henderson on IR, create hole vs Steelers
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Washington looks for 2-0 start hosting improved Arizona
- What's the ceiling for UC, BYU, Marshall, Coastal & Liberty?
- Court upholds nuisance verdicts against hog-production giant
- Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary
- Steelers' Smith-Schuster still 'lit' but with a dash of grit
- Seahawks stadium gets new name: Lumen Field
- Bengals' Burrow vs. Washington's Young: Top two picks meet
- Raiders may need to repeat aggressive style to beat Chiefs
- Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace tied for lead at Sea Island
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump legal team's batch of false vote claims
- MLS debuts 2nd screen, enhanced data broadcasts for playoffs
- Mnuchin rejects renewal of some Fed emergency loan programs
- Tagovailoa seeks only second 4-0 start by rookie in 40 years
- Former guard sentenced for smuggling contraband into prison
- Illegal border crossings rise for sixth straight month
- Business Highlights
- Raiders' shorthanded D has 'daunting task' vs. Chiefs
- Badgers, Wildcats meet with heavy Big Ten West ramifications
- Nagorno-Karabakh: Azeri army enters first territory ceded by Armenia
- More than 100 displaced after fire ravages California town
- Rodgers matchup creates another challenge for Indy defense
- Sophia Popov shoots 64 to lead Pelican Women’s Championship
- Conor McGregor agrees to UFC return vs Poirier on Jan. 23
- Irked Illinois governor to Speaker: End 'political circus'
- Gophers going through growing pains, as Boilermakers up next
- Judge rejects Chauvin divorce, citing possibility of 'fraud'
- Alleging sex abuse, 4 sue Vatican over handling of McCarrick
- California imposes overnight curfew to curb coronavirus
- AP source: Mavs' Hardaway opting in, Cauley-Stein moving on
- Rosalía, Ozuna, Bad Bunny win early Latin Grammys
- After upheaval, Cal visits Oregon State on Saturday
- Texas governor rules out another shutdown as virus surges
- Bears place punt returner Harris on injured reserve
- Broncos rookie receivers a bright spot in difficult season
- Winless Jets, reeling Chargers searching for any momentum
- Minnesota man enters plea in police station fire amid unrest
- Men abused by doc say Ohio State's response has added trauma
- Buccaneers looking to solve prime-time woes against Rams
- MATCHDAY: Mbappe returns for PSG, Huesca seeks wins in Spain
- In Wisconsin, long shot recount may just be prelude to court
- Oklahoma governor's holiday plans flout CDC, virus surge
- Seahawks without Carson again, but Tyler Lockett active
- Biden says he's decided on treasury secretary nomination
- Georgia election official says hand tally of presidential race is complete, the results affirm Biden’s lead over Trump
- Saints look to Winston, Hill, as they host improving Falcons
- Report: Millions of full-time US workers get government aid
- Black Texas official speaks out against old 'Negroes' sign
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej dies after coronavirus infection
- 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe accused of inhumane treatment
- FirstEnergy: Ohio regulator's firm got $4M consulting fee
- Lions, Stafford hope to take advantage of favorable schedule
- California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation
- Joe Biden wins Georgia
- Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats
- Jake Scott, former Miami safety, Super Bowl MVP, dies at 75
- Sentence reduced for convicted bomber at Black university
- Top health official: Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- Jake Scott, former Miami safety, Super Bowl MVP, dies at 75
- Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths
- Cowboys up: Surging Vikes settle in at home for 3 straight
- Federal judge blocks new criminal disqualifiers to asylum
- Portland's Elleby happy to land on Brandon Roy's former team
- Asia Today: Australia's Victoria hits 3 weeks without virus
- AP source: Celtics' Hayward opts out of final year of deal
- Infor Partners with China’s Industry Experts & Customer Dongfeng to Discuss New Opportunities for Smart Manufacturing in the New Normal
- Yankees closer Chapman gets suspension reduced to 2 games
- Rams' first in-season COVID positive leaves McVay frustrated
- Inside Europe 20.11.2020
- Masks mandatory in Taiwan's KTVs starting Dec. 1
- Passengers allowed to pay for COVID-19 test upon arriving in Taiwan
- Lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct at Illinois jail settled
- Rachel Maddow returns to air, describes partner's virus bout
- American EPA chief to visit Taiwan in December
- Rejection of Pro-China news channel based on facts, not politics
- Taiwan politicians react to rejection of pro-China news channel's license
- Former football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19
- Infinix Dar-link AI Optimization Engine Released - A Flagship Gaming Experience at Your Fingertips
- NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes
- Top Pentagon official tests positive for coronavirus
- Japan, New Zealand press for open markets to boost recovery
- Bucks request waivers on Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova
- India's Health Ministry says the country's coronavirus cases surpass 9 million with 132,162 fatalities
- Supreme Court clears path for federal government to carry out execution of man who killed Texas teenager
- India's total number of coronavirus cases crosses 9 million
- 'Better progress, more movement' in last-gasp Brexit talks: EU's von der Leyen says
- Bangladesh: Male victims of domestic violence demand gender-neutral laws
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Ladies' night at Latin Grammys: Lafourcade, Rosalía win big
- Today in History
- New Report Finds that Criminals Leverage AI for Malicious Use – And It's Not Just Deep Fakes
- Wisconsin recount: Masks, plexiglas and lots of ballots
- Special Pokémon GO event to kick off Sunday in southern Taiwan
- US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teenager; 8th federal death sentence carried out this year
- Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery
- Wilson throws 2 TDs, Seahawks hold off Cardinals 28-21
- Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do so
- Australian minister says war crimes report made her 'ill'
- Wilson throws 2 TDs, Seahawks hold off Cardinals 28-21
- Collins, Brin lead No. 25 Tulsa to stunning 2 OT win
- eCommerce Logistics Platform GoBuyShip associate with Local Brands to offers the Black Friday Deals
- Professor discovers new Taiwan species lobster
- Health experts clash over use of certain drugs for COVID-19
- Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden victory
- Malaysia group teaches refugee women how to read and write
- Asian shares mixed amid tug of war between hope, fear
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump legal team's batch of false vote claims
- US based tech company Presidio announces agreement to acquire Irish owned Arkphire
- Criminal probe, legal fights await Trump after White House
- Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president
- EXPLAINER: A look at Trump's long-shot legal challenges
- Trump's election lawsuits plagued by elementary errors
- In multiple countries, alarm over hunger crisis rings louder
- Pair convicted in pharmacy fire bomb plot to be sentenced
- Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks
- Taipei urged to clamp down on heated tobacco shops
- Murray, Cardinals get shut down in loss to Seahawks
- Ambassador visits Canadians detained in China in Huawei case
- Legislative Yuan launches Taiwan-Australia friendship association
- 2 Indonesian women test positive for Covid during Taiwan quarantine
- The Latest: Hong Kong to close more schools to fight virus
- Truck plows into funeral procession in China, killing 9
- Israel PM to undergo routine exam under sedation
- AP Photos: Spanish nurses witness grim solitude of COVID-19
- BC-GLF--RSM Classic Scores
- Azerbaijani army enters territory ceded by Armenian forces
- BC-GLF--Pelican Women's Championship Scores
- Greece: 2 private clinics appropriated to treat COVID-19
- Photo of the Day: Heart-shaped fireworks in New Taipei
- China FM to visit Japan to discuss virus, regional concerns
- President to kick off construction of Taiwan's first indigenous submarine
- Serbian Church leader dies after contracting COVID-19
- Taiwan's representative to Spain calls attention to Chinese threat
- Hong Kong: Joshua Wong remains defiant in face of potential five years in prison
- Taiwan’s Asus announces Chromebox 4 mini PC
- Joinland Group Delivering Socio-Economic Benefits To Papua New Guinea Islanders
- Museum in southern Taiwan to give away Christmas medical masks
- Pro-China CTi News anchor cries on air after Taiwan rejects license
- Belarus: Thousands attend funeral of killed protester Raman Bandarenka
- Taiwan's president condemns Chinese fake news about missing F-16
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Taiwan Futures Exchange to launch FTSE 100 futures contract
- Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists
- Locked-down France inches toward 'Black Friday' postponement
- Prosecutors: evidence of 'cannibalism' in Berlin man killing
- Death toll at 37 in Uganda unrest after Bobi Wine's arrest
- UN: Pandemic tough on millions of Mideast, NAfrican children
- Burkina Faso to vote amid escalating violence
- Round Table for the Financing of CEMAC Integration Projects - Paris, 16 & 17 November 2020
- Court rejects McCann suspect's appeal in separate rape case
- Burundi says office of UN special envoy no longer welcome
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 11/23/2020
- Global tech giants threaten to leave Pakistan over new rules
- Election 2020 Today: Biden turns 78, Trump's legal ploy
- BTS releases new album 'BE,' a 'letter of hope'
- Colleagues defend UK interior minister accused of bullying
- Taiwan to relax traffic rules for parents dropping kids off at school
- Spain in diplomatic push over migrant flow to Canary Islands
- Australia, New Zealand chamber calls for trade deal with Taiwan
- UN prepares for up to 200,000 Ethiopian refugees in Sudan
- Pfizer seeking U.S. emergency use of COVID-19 shot, starting process that could bring some doses as early as next month
- Colts could go from outsider to contender by beating Packers
- Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
- EU gives upbeat assessment of state of Brexit trade talks
- Zimbabwe judge ends detention for investigative journalist
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Fundraising campaign seeks to reopen Muhammad Ali museum
- Explosion at gas pipeline blows in Egypt's Sinai causes fire
- Taiwan tycoon sentenced to 8 years and 6 months for illegal loans
- UK police release man arrested over 1974 pub bombings
- Barcelona coach Koeman defends Lionel Messi's angry outburst
- Police: 4-year-old left on school bus, found 2 hours later
- FIFA bans Haitian soccer president for life for sexual abuse
- Global Forecast-Asia
- American star Gio Reyna extends Dortmund contract to 2025
- The Latest: Totti says he struggled to get over COVID-19
- Miami coach Manny Diaz in isolation with coronavirus
- South African police use tear gas on protest over race
- James Taylor on how he takes a song and makes it his own
- Owl found in Rockefeller Center tree could take flight soon
- Dutch reporter hacks EU defense ministers' meeting
- NY-based company pulls out of Lebanon bank's forensic audit
- 2nd South Africa player has virus ahead of England series
- Death on eve of Brazil's Black Consciousness Day sparks fury
- Klopp addresses Salah’s pandemic conduct, says ‘we are fine’
- Guardiola plays down chance of reunion with Messi at City
- Human remains found in a southern Serbian mine
- ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results
- What does emergency use for a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
- American passenger recalls trying to kill train attacker
- Man pleads guilty to role in several pandemic scams
- Muslim teen shoots and kills minority Ahmadi man in Pakistan
- Dutch court convicts 58-year-old man of sexually abusing boy
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- English Standings
- Bosnia marks 25 years since inking of US-brokered peace deal
- Browns star Garrett on COVID list; will miss Eagles game
- Biden to meet with Pelosi, Schumer as challenges loom
- France makes 8 changes for Scotland in Autumn Nations Cup
- Florida's Sen. Scott has coronavirus, 'very mild symptoms'
- 'Coming 2 America' to launch on Amazon Prime in March
- Vatican investigates papal "like" of barely-clad Brazilian
- German-speaking Italian province conducts mass rapid test
- Biden adds Obama administration veterans to top staff
- 16 Albanians charged with murder over earthquake deaths
- Mnuchin denies he's trying to hinder incoming administration
- FIFA awards ceremony to be virtual event on Dec. 17
- Europe, US 'climate guardian' satellite to monitor oceans
- Djokovic beats Zverev, advances to semifinals at ATP Finals
- Third Fiji rugby match canceled due to virus outbreak
- The Latest: Sen. Alexander seeks 'smooth' transfer of power
- Barely out of crisis, Greek economy hammered by new lockdown
- Sen. Alexander: Trump admin should aid in Biden transition
- AP source: USA Basketball entering bubble for AmeriCup games
- Iran's allies on high alert in Trump's final weeks in office
- Heading home for the holiday? Get a virus test, colleges say
- Dukurs, Flock win opening skeleton World Cup races
- Justices put off case over access to Russia probe grand jury
- 3rd arrested Cincinnati official insists he is innocent
- Dutch government unveils coronavirus vaccination plans
- Complaints against Milwaukee officer who killed 3 dismissed
- Pac-12 Preview: No. 2 Stanford favored in loaded conference
- Amnesty 'horrified' at force used against Polish protesters
- Report: Washington State QB to miss game vs. Stanford
- Thousands mourn death of Belarus protester seized by police
- Opinion: What role will the EU play in foreign affairs?
- Figueiredo, Perez fight to make flyweight fans at UFC 255
- AP source: NBA, Toronto Raptors not approved to play in Canada amid pandemic
- Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K
- Egypt crackdown on leading rights group sparks condemnations
- Court hears arguments on dead North Dakota candidate's seat
- Advocates want light show moved from former mental facility
- AP source: NBA, Raptors denied permission to play in Canada
- Shiffrin to start 1st in comeback ski race after 10 months
- Pats hope to ride recent resurgence into playoff contention
- Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won't wear mask
- Kostornaia, Kvitelashvili lead figure skating Rostelecom Cup
- Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94
- Darnold has 'good shot' at returning as Jets QB next week
- Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state
- Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
- Live Fast Motorsports becomes 3rd new NASCAR team for 2021
- LaVar vs. Jordan: LaMelo says 'we know how it'd turn out'
- Brazil has surge of virus cases, downplayed by politicians
- Universal strikes another deal with a major theater chain
- Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
- Soccer players' union in England wants reduction in heading
- Madrid’s Jovic has virus, joins list of unavailable players
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- NFL prospects getting second chance through Alumni Academy
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Red Sox tab Will Venable as bench coach in Cora's return
- Defensive boost could be tipping point in Seahawks season
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Land conservation plan stirs fight over Trump restrictions
- Man freed, case dropped in deadly 1994 stabbing of NYC woman
- Cardinals, Murray bruised after frustrating loss to Seattle
- Illinois teen charged in protest slayings posts $2M bail
- Georgia secretary of state certifies election results that show state’s voters chose Joe Biden for president
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Georgia Secretary of State certifies election for Joe Biden
- Harvard petition demands scrutiny of ex-Trump officials
- Lieutenant gov's flags fly in the face of some PA lawmakers
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Arizona State's Christopher embracing Hurley's intensity
- Post Holdings, Gilead Sciences fall; Pfizer, Hibbett rise
- New Mexico basketball teams temporarily relocating to Texas
- Alleged Sinaloa Cartel member extradited to US from Italy
- Toronto goes back into lockdown because of a surge in cases
- Who needs Russia? Loudest attacks on US vote are from Trump
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- 3 former Missouri city officials charged in fraud scheme
- Streb shoots 63 to lead Villegas by 2 shot at Sea Island
- John Daly returns to skeleton, wins Day 1 of US team trials
- Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week
- Huesca draws at Osasuna 1-1, remains winless in Liga
- Lawyers: Children detained at border facing COVID exposure
- BC-US--Index, US
- Monaco rallies to beat leader PSG 3-2, Rennes loses at home
- Pollard done with parole in US, free to relocate to Israel
- Mets sign pitcher Sam McWilliams, was in minors with Rays
- Spokesman: Georgia governor certifies presidential electors following certification of results showing Biden victory
- Afghanistan: Multiple explosions rock various parts of Kabul
- Mayor says multiple victims but no life-threatening injuries at Wauwatosa, Wisconsin mall, shooter remains at large
- Better ground game would help settle Broncos QB Drew Lock
- Business Highlights
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- 49ers waive DE Takkarist McKinley after failed physical
- NY's Cuomo to receive International Emmy for virus briefings
- Mayor: Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening
- Texas education board set to revise sex education curriculum
- WVa court says lawsuit over governor's residency can proceed
- Manchester United announces cyber attack, systems shut down
- Court puts halt on local conversion therapy bans in Florida
- Pandemic gives Oklahoma-Oklahoma St. game different vibe
- Some governors ignore CDC advice on Thanksgiving gatherings
- Stafford, Bridgewater both questionable for Lions-Panthers
- Spokesman: Trump's son Don Jr. has tested positive this week for coronavirus, has been isolating and has no symptoms
- Kim leads McDonald in Pelican Women’s Championship
- Spokesman: Trump's eldest son tests positive for coronavirus
- Feds charge man in armed robbery of Kardashian pal Cheban
- Maryland officials renew Hogan criticism on 500K virus tests
- Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source
- After Trump meeting, Michigan GOP lawmakers say they're not aware of any info that would change Biden's victory in state
- 1st drug for rare rapid-aging disease extends kids' lives
- Police: 8 people injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; shooter no longer at scene as authorities seek to identify suspect
- MATCHDAY: Man City at Tottenham; Barcelona plays Atletico
- Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties
- Court: Tennessee can enforce Down syndrome abortion ban
- AL champion Rays designate Hunter Renfroe for assignment
- Justice Dept. schedules 3 more federal executions during lame-duck period, including two days before Biden sworn in
- Justice Dept. plans 3 more executions in lame-duck period
- White House Rose Garden adds Japanese American's sculpture
- Japanese woman killed in Brazil died from blow to the head
- Free agency begins, and deals start flying fast
- Pirates designate P Williams, OF/IF Osuna for assignment
- Botham keen to make dream Wales selection count
- Special teams giving Vikings plenty of trouble this season
- Spokesman: Trump’s eldest son tests positive for coronavirus
- Donald loves seeing Rams defense dominate on weekly basis
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Michigan election staff recommends state to OK Biden victory
- Taiwan donates US$200,000 to the Philippines for typhoon relief
- New England 2, Montreal 1
- Bou scores in 95th minute, Revs advance in MLS playoffs
- Taiwan could buy Oxford COVID-19 vaccine: CECC
- Dan Marowski, official scorer for Detroit Tigers, dies at 65
- Asia Today: South Korea, Japan mull steps as new cases rise
- Khadim Rizvi: Pakistani cleric's funeral flouts coronavirus rules
- Guatemala VP calls on president to resign with him
- Taiwan participates in first Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue with US
- Cunningham has 2 TDs, Louisville shuts out Syracuse 30-0
- Scholar at Taiwan's Academia Sinica explores early Spanish-Japanese relations
- Leal, Mukhtar, McCarty score; Nashville wins playoff debut
- Nashville 3, Miami 0
- Nashville, New England advance in MLS playoffs
- Philippines' Duterte ends overseas travel ban on healthcare workers: Labour minister
- Late INT helps Minnesota hang on for 34-31 win over Purdue
- Today in History
- EXPLAINER: What's with all the election audits?
- US, Taiwan step up economic cooperation in new dialogue
- Three Taiwanese receive heavy sentences in Vietnam for scamming elderly
- Who needs Russia? Loudest attacks on US vote are from Trump
- 'Something very historical': Push for diverse Biden Cabinet
- Analysis: With silence, GOP enables Trump's risky endgame
- Pakistan ready to host top cricketing nations in 2021
- The Latest: Hospitals in India's capital near capacity
- Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win
- EXPLAINER: Trump's election challenges falling flat in court
- Taiwanese-American businessman Andrew Yang could be next US commerce secretary
- Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week
- Mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas, at least 3 dead
- Friday's Sports in Brief
- India says Pakistani shelling kills soldier in Kashmir
- Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone ahead of G20 summit
- The show goes on at Madrid´s opera house despite pandemic
- Taiwan, US hold new economic dialogue, leave out BTA and American pork
- Chinese military planes violate Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Will German companies stop cooperating with Belarus?
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- AP source: Ariza on move again as OKC, Dallas, Detroit deal
- National Museum of Taiwan Literature announces online game '1940'
- She fled Ethiopia's fighting. Now she warns of 'catastrophe'
- Taiwan to supply more, cheaper masks in 2021
- Launch of Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble postponed as Hong Kong reports spike in coronavirus infections
- Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble postponed
- Taiwan estimates missing F-16 located 1,000 meters under the sea
- Taipei police brace for 'Autumn Struggle' pro-labor march
- Taiwan highlights technology and medical expertise at APEC economic leaders' meeting
- Australia 15, Argentina 15
- Shiffrin 2nd behind Vlhova in opening run of comeback race
- BC-RGU--Tri Nations Glance
- Thai students rally for educational and political reforms
- Italian priest honored posthumously in Taiwan
- Wallabies and Pumas play out 15-all draw in Tri Nations
- Bulgaria is latest block in North Macedonia's bid to join EU
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- 'My Missing Valentine' headlines Golden Horse Awards
- Protests staged across France against bill on police images
- Iran closes businesses, curtails travel amid virus surge
- Tens of thousands mourn radical cleric's death in Pakistan
- 2020 GOLDEN HORSE AWARDS: Full List of Winners
- 5 killed in police chase after mass prison break in Lebanon
- US guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
- Zanardi transferred to Padua hospital 5 months after crash
- In cities nationwide, voters sanction more police oversight
- Long jump champ Mihambo targets 100 meters at Olympics
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's flailing effort resting on mendacity
- Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
- Chief Afghan peace envoy says US troops pulling out too soon
- ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results
- Bodø/Glimt set to become Norwegian champion for 1st time
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Mourners pay respects to Serb Patriarch Irinej despite virus
- Commander seeks to get embattled Fort Hood 'back on track'
- G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus
- UK signs trade deal with Canada to bridge gap after Brexit
- Abraham scores as Chelsea coasts to 2-0 win over Newcastle
- UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit
- No. 4 Clemson's game at Florida State postponed
- Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters; no injuries
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- English Standings
- Back in Premier League, Leeds turns to Jay-Z agency to grow
- Criminal justice reformers cheer multiple election victories
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Sudan boycotts faltering talks over Ethiopia’s mega-dam
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Netanyahu: Convicted spy Pollard expected in Israel soon
- Retailers brace as virus bears down on consumers and economy
- EU urges reforms in Bosnia on 25th anniversary of peace deal
- Immobile makes scoring return from virus as Lazio wins 2-0
- Biden to work to end executions as government sets 3 more
- Bulgarian tennis player gets lifetime ban for match-fixing
- AP Explains: The FBI is investigating Texas AG Ken Paxton
- Many GOP lawmakers shrug off Statehouse mask-wearing rules
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- England 18, Ireland 7
- Bremen ends Bayern's 9-game winning run with 1-1 draw
- Teen charged in killings poses with 'Silver Spoons' actor
- Oliveira wins pole position at home Portugal grand prix
- Azerbaijani leader: Cease-fire may improve Armenia relations
- German Results
- German Summaries
- Paraguay says 3 guerrillas killed in clash with government
- Brighton beats Villa to end 2-month wait for EPL win
- Week offers snapshot of how Trump, Biden approach presidency
- Depleted Real Madrid held 1-1 at Villarreal
- Thiem gets past Djokovic in 3-set semifinal at ATP Finals
- Mayday for Ireland as England wins with stifling defense
- US-European ocean monitoring satellite launches into orbit
- Swimmer Caeleb Dressel sets 2 world records in Hungary
- Browns activate Conklin, Parkey from COVID list to play
- Turkey reports record daily number of new COVID-19 patients
- Judge rules against Trump global media chief after firings
- Saint-Etienne loses 4-1 at Brest for 7th straight defeat
- Pope to young: after pandemic to build new economy with poor
- Carson says he's 'out of the woods' after battling COVID-19
- AP source: VanVleet staying with Raptors on 4-year deal
- The Latest: Virus knocks out 2 games for Halifax junior team
- Wales 18, Georgia 0
- BC-RGU--Autumn Nations Cup Glance
- Thousands protest against Netanyahu, despite wintry weather
- Skates (and masks) on! Rockefeller Center ice rink opens
- 'My Missing Valentine' biggest winner at Taiwan's Golden Horse
- Player-coach Wayne Rooney starts with Derby defeat
- Tottenham beats Man City 2-0 to go top of Premier League
- COVID-19 deaths of Serbian clerics highlight virus worries
- BC-GLF--Joburg Open Scores
- Wales ends losing streak, beats Georgia 18-0 in the rain
- Titans place Clowney on IR, rule Vaccaro out for Sunday
- Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting
- Tottenham top after beating Man City, Villa fades in EPL
- Black man killed by security guards is buried in Brazil
- New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1
- Israeli army says Gaza militants fired a rocket at Israel
- Tuktamysheva wins at Rostelecom Cup figure skating
- Illini win 2nd in row 41-23 over turnover-plagued Huskers
- Trask, No. 6 Florida overcome slow start to beat Vandy 38-17
- White, Austin send Memphis to 56-14 win over Lumberjacks
- LSU scores late in 4th quarter to upend Arkansas 27-24
- ECU beats depleted Temple in game delayed by COVID concerns
- Orlando City tops NYCFC in wild MLS shootout to advance
- No. 15 Coastal Carolina rallies past Appalachian State 34-23
- Real Madrid drops points for 2nd straight round
- Bryant, Hand now out for Lions against Panthers
- Army grinds out 28-27 comeback win over Georgia Southern
- Raiders activate 7 defensive players from COVID-19 list
- Chargers place leading tackler Kyzir White on COVID-19 list
- Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount
- Sheriff: Florida teacher faces 408 child porn charges
- Protesters burn part of Guatemala's Congress building
- Jags activate Hayden from IR, expect him to play vs Steelers
- Jets place CB Austin on IR, activate OLB Luvu from IR
- McBride throws 5 TDs to rally Texas St. past Arkansas St.
- Atlético beats Barcelona in league for 1st time in a decade
- Streb leads at Sea Island as Zach Johnson closes the gap
- Hundreds of thousands at Honduras' shelters after hurricanes
- Man United beats West Brom 1-0 with help from VAR
- Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide
- UK leader to end England's national lockdown on Dec. 2
- Columbus 3, New York Red Bulls 2
- Sei Young Kim answers Ally McDonald's ace with birdie run
- Bean's 66-yard TD run sparks North Texas over Rice 27-17
- Bengals put RB Mixon on IR ahead of matchup with Washington
- No. 3 Ohio State holds off No. 9 Indiana 42-35
- As virus numbers surge, precautions proving a tough sell
- W. Kentucky reels off 35-straight points to down FIU, 38-21
- Columbus beats New York 3-2 to reach Eastern semifinals
- Orlando City, Columbus advance to MLS Eastern semifinals
- Russia's 'foreign agent' bill foreshadows civil society clampdown
- No. 8 BYU routs overmatched North Alabama to improve to 9-0
- Federal judge throws out Trump campaign bid to prevent Pennsylvania vote certification
- A tearful Niemann aiming toward help for month-old relative
- Mobley, Peasant score TDs, Middle Tennessee beats Troy 20-17
- Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification
- BC-GLF--RSM Classic Scores
- BC-GLF--Pelican Women's Championship Scores
- Shough throws 3 TDs and No. 11 Oregon survives Bruins 38-35
- No. 17 Cyclones rout Kansas St 45-0 behind Purdy's 3 TDs
- Brazil's Marta to miss 2 games after testing positive
- Smith, No. 1 Alabama rout short-handed Kentucky, 63-3
- Taichung MRT to suspend operations Sunday due to major malfunction
- Georgia State powers to 31-14 defeat of South Alabama
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Booth's 4 TDs carry E. Kentucky past W. Carolina 49-17
- Ramsey, No. 19 Northwestern top No. 10 Wisconsin 17-7
- Pickett leads shorthanded Pitt by Virginia Tech 47-14
- New Taipei builds baseball fields for people with disabilities
- McCormick scores twice, leads UTSA over Southern Miss 23-20
- Taiwanese Mo Tzu-yi named best lead actor at Golden Horse Awards
- Gebbia's TD trifecta leads Oregon State, 31-27, over Cal
- Nevada goes to 5-0 with 26-21 win over San Diego State
- MATCHDAY: Leicester hoping to spoil Liverpool's record
- Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time
- Rams activate Gay but McVay won't name starting kicker yet
- Viking Grace: Finnish ferry towed to safety after stranding
- U.S.-Taiwan dialogue prioritizes cooperation in semiconductor sector
- Armstrong throws for 4 TDs, Virginia beats Abilene Christian
- John Daly, Megan Henry lead US skeleton national team
- Coronavirus: WHO warns of COVID-19 third wave, says Europe failed to learn from Asia
- Saturday's best
- Asia Today: Cases in Japan hit record amid holiday travel
- FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received
- Nagorno-Karabakh: Thousands displaced by war return home
- Takeaways: Playing through pandemic predictably frustrating
- Pompeo says economic dialogue will strengthen US-Taiwan relations
- President Donald Trump requests recount of votes in Georgia presidential race after results show Joe Biden winning state
- Lolo Jones returns to USA bobsled national team
- Trump team requests recount of Georgia presidential vote
- Loeffler quarantining after mixed COVID test results
- Man dies in shark attack in Western Australia
- What a debut! Daniels' 401 yards, 4 TDs leads No. 13 Georgia
- No. 23 Auburn overcame a slow start to beat Tennessee 30-17
- Australian Open dates expected within 2 weeks
- Blocked FG helps NC State hold off No. 21 Liberty 15-14
- Rattler leads No. 18 Oklahoma past No. 14 Oklahoma St. 41-13
- Thailand's king can be expelled if he rules from Germany: parliament
- Today in History
- Michigan ends 3-game skid, beats Rutgers 48-42 in 3OT
- New Taiwan kids show searches for stars of the future
- Shevchenko defends flyweight belt, holds off Maia at UFC 255
- Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip after rocket attack
- In Lebanon, army courts target anti-government protesters
- New Taipei City mayor will participate in Sunday's 'Autumn Struggle' march
- The Latest: Pakistan's cases rise amid large gatherings
- Slovis, dominant defense power No. 20 USC past Utah 33-17
- Polls open in Burkina Faso for election marred by violence
- Serbia: Mourners ignore COVID precautions at patriarch's coronavirus funeral
- Search for missing Taiwanese hiker continues
- Russia's health system under strain as the virus surges back
- US Rhodes Scholars chosen virtually for the 1st time
- Thousands march in streets in Taiwan against US pork imports
- Äzerbaijanis who fled war look to return home, if it exists
- UK leader to end England's coronavirus lockdown on Dec. 2
- 2020 Taipei Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show to kick off Nov. 27
- American citizen killed in Burkina Faso, US State Dept says
- Nigerian soldiers had live ammo during deadly protest
- Vlhova, Gisin share 1st-run lead in slalom, Shiffrin 4th
- Cool, drizzly weather expected for northern Taiwan
- Taiwan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations as early as 1st quarter of 2021
- Amid travel break, pope cheers Lisbon youth jamboree plans
- Al-Qaida names new North Africa leader, reports kidnap death
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Ancient Madrid market reopens amid debate over virus rules
- President Tsai invites people to go to the cinema
- Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh left upended by peace deal
- Six new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday
- Serbian patriarch buried with few virus measures in place
- Pompeo touts Iran policy in Gulf ahead of Biden presidency
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Trump's legal team cried vote fraud, but courts found none
- Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen
- Grounded Baltic Sea ferry pulled off seabed, resumes trip
- Erdogan says Turkey's place is in Europe before EU summit
- Credit counseling CEO discusses aid in the time of pandemic
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Piqué likely out for several months because of knee injury
- Everton wins 3-2 after more penalty woe for Fulham
- Pakistan says soldier, 4 militants killed in border shootout
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- English Results
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- Confrontation at German coronavirus protest goes viral
- Michigan leader: Trump didn't ask for election interference
- Putin holding off on US presidential congratulations
- Oliveira wins home race in Portugal to close MotoGP season
- Lobster biz hopes for stability after tumultuous Trump era
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Hansen wins Joburg Open for 1st European Tour title
- Biden's 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid road blocks
- Sheffield Utd still winless after losing 1-0 to West Ham
- Business owners upbeat about vaccine, wary as virus spreads
- Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour with fever
- UK Treasury chief shows no sign of turning off spending taps
- Syria's Assad names new FM to replace late diplomat
- Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
- More than 140 detained by police in Belarus protests
- Sassuolo beats Verona to go top ahead of Napoli vs. Milan
- Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin
- Ronald Jones proving his worth to surging Buccaneers offense
- Mateta hat trick gives Mainz 1st Bundesliga win of season
- France 22, Scotland 15
- ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Trump team making false argument about his 2016 transition
- Ravens defense short-handed for showdown vs. Henry, Titans
- Netanyahu rival launches probe, testing partnership
- Sheriff: Florida rapper made music, then fatally shot 2 men
- More than wins, losses at stake as basketball season arrives
- Turkey's COVID-19 numbers at record levels for second day
- Vakatawa try earns France 22-15 win over Scotland
- The Latest: Florida pauses hoops because of positive tests
- The Latest: Panthers QB Walker gets first career NFL start
- Sociedad stays in good form to take 3-point lead in Spain
- Ethiopia civilians warns of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive
- Pépé sent off for headbutt as Arsenal draws 0-0 at Leeds
- Hong Kong: Joshua Wong to plead guilty in protest at trial
- POLL ALERT: Alabama is unanimous No. 1 as top 8 remain unchanged; No. 11 Northwestern jumps to best ranking in 24 years.
- AP Top 25: Alabama now unanimous No. 1; Northwestern to 11
- Player in spotlight for appearing to grab rival's genitalia
- BC-GLF--Joberg Open Scores
- G-20 summit ends with support for COVID-19 vaccines for all
- Palestinians may limit Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem
- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to plead guilty at trial over protest involvement
- Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
- Guatemala condemns fire at Congress; 12 injured in protests
- Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test 2 days after positive
- Pacers re-sign Justin Holiday, keeping brother duo in tact
- Lyon extends unbeaten run to 8 games with 1-0 win at Angers
- Jury duty? No thanks say many, forcing trials to be delayed
- Rules about police wearing masks vary widely across US
- Spain's foreign minister visits Senegal to discuss migration
- Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote
- Top pick Burrow injures left knee, Washington beats Bengals
- Medvedev tops Thiem for 1st ATP Finals title as season ends
- Bruce Swedien, Grammy-winning engineer of 'Thriller,' dies
- Steelers dominate skidding Jaguars 27-3, remain unbeaten
- Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0
- Patched-up Liverpool eases to statement win over Leicester
- Scientists study cause of endangered whale calf's death
- Saints win 7th straight, beat Falcons in Hill's first start
- Watson, Watt lead Houston to 27-20 win over New England
- Henry's TD run in OT lifts Titans over skidding Ravens 30-24
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Bodø/Glimt becomes Norwegian champion for the 1st time
- Streb nearly holes out in a playoff to win at Sea Island
- Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas
- 'See ya next year:' Burrow injury derails Bengals season
- Browns step up without Garrett, down Eagles in steady rain
- Making a splash: Mitchell, Jazz agree on max extension
- Records tumble as Liverpool beats Leicester 3-0 in EPL
- Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37
- Turnovers cost the Eagles again in another loss vs Browns
- Sei Young Kim wins Pelican Women's for 2nd straight victory
- Streb wins again at Sea Island; Kim takes 2nd in row on LPGA
- Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting
- Ravens dip into 3rd place after fading in OT loss to Titans
- Man seen exhaling on women outside Trump golf club charged
- Mexican church decries Senate's marijuana legalization vote
- Auburn imposes postseason ban for former assistant's scheme
- Jaguars facing another QB decision after Luton's debacle
- 'See ya next year' Burrow tweets after scary knee injury
- Patriots complicate playoff path with 27-20 loss to Texans
- Latest loss puts Lions coach Patricia back on hot seat
- Falcons QB Ryan again swamped by Saints' pass rush
- France: Nicolas Sarkozy stands trial for bribery
- MATCHDAY: Southampton looks to keep up hot streak in EPL
- Clemson's Swinney: COVID-19 FSU "excuse to cancel game"
- Allen, Herbert propel Chargers to 34-28 victory over Jets
- San Jose 3, Sporting Kansas City 3
- Apple Cup canceled due to coronavirus concerns at Wazzu
- Denver hands Tagovailoa first loss with 20-13 win over Miami
- Tim Melia blanks San Jose in shootout, Sporting KC advances
- Raiders RT Sam Young, Chiefs WR Watkins among inactives
- Streak stop: Dalton's 3 TDs lift Cowboys past Vikings 31-28
- Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell
- AP source: Cavaliers acquire McGee, 2026 pick from Lakers
- Bieber, Shawn Mendes kick off AMAs; Weeknd wins R&B album
- Wisconsin congressman says he tested positive for COVID-19
- Crew chief from crashed Taiwan F-16 dies by suicide
- NFL Today, Week 11
- UK Supreme Court to hear case over 'IS bride' return
- Tagovailoa benched in 1st pro loss but move isn't permanent
- Social Enterprise Summit 2020 Concludes Successfully
- Ashford Dental opens third branch in Bedok, specialising in same-day smile restoration
- Tim Melia shuts out San Jose in shootout for Sporting KC
- Molino, Minnesota United beat Rapids for first playoff win
- Minnesota 3, Colorado 0
- Winless Jets trying to stay positive after loss to Chargers
- Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals start Monday
- DJ Snake's France concert to screen in Taiwan
- US government approves equipment for Taiwan's submarine production
- Early mistakes by uneven Vikings too costly to overcome
- Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong to plead guilty to protest charges
- US Navy admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan
- New Taipei reports highest number of rape cases in Taiwan
- Asian stocks rise ahead of US economic data amid virus fears
- Blazers re-sign Anthony and Hood, sign Jones
- Chinese anti-submarine military aircraft enters Taiwan ADIZ
- List of winners at the 2020 American Music Awards
- Montgomery Asia partners with Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) to launch the inaugural International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS) in Malaysia!
- Mahomes hits Kelce in last minute, Chiefs edge Raiders 35-31
- 5 US spy planes fly south of Taiwan ahead of admiral's visit
- Taiwan's Chen Shu-fang takes best actress at Golden Horse Awards
- Today in History
- French ex-President Sarkozy stands trial for corruption
- How Democrats came up short in bid to expand House majority
- Biden expected to nominate Blinken as secretary of state
- Asian stocks rise ahead of US economic data amid virus fears
- Mahomes rallies Chiefs late for 35-31 win over Raiders
- Coronavirus: Indian hospitals run short of intensive care beds
- Cut off: School closings leave rural students isolated
- Biden expected to nominate Blinken as secretary of state
- Yemen rebels claim attack on Saudi oil facility in Jiddah
- New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden
- 2 people are dead and others are "seriously wounded" in a stabbing at a church in San Jose, California, mayor says
- Chrysanthemum show in Taipei opens Friday
- 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California
- FC Dallas 1, Portland 1
- Dallas advances 8-7 on penalties after 1-1 draw with Timbers
- US provides missiles, renews pledge to defend Philippines
- Taiwan reports imported coronavirus case from Ghana
- China tests millions after coronavirus flare-ups in 3 cities
- Carr's superb effort for Raiders not enough to top Mahomes
- China in final preparations for latest lunar mission
- Why Donald Trump is popular among Vietnamese Americans
- Urban Outfitters earns, consumer confidence, new home sales
- Denmark: Consent law leaves sex workers out in the cold
- AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were “highly effective’’ in preventing disease
- The Latest: China tests millions amid new virus flare-ups
- Taiwan, Vatican advance ties with biotech farm in Rome
- AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
- Asia Today: South Korea capital announces new virus controls
- Taiwan to celebrate International Migrants Day on Dec. 5
- Biden pick for secretary of state backs closer ties with Taiwan
- Young rugby league player dies after falling ill at practice
- In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 firms with military ties: Reuters
- Transit through Taiwan Strait vital to free Indo-Pacific: US Navy commander
- Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince
- Taiwan's Taichung MRT trial runs to resume as early as Nov. 30: operator
- Klopp says Salah to return after negative coronavirus test
- Coronavirus: Clinics in Naples, Italy, on the brink of collapse
- UN experts: Ex-Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn wrongly detained in Japan, urges compensation from Japanese government
- Rights experts: Japan was wrong to detain Carlos Ghosn
- China threatens response to Taiwan visit by US admiral
- China lashes out at US withdrawal from open skies treaty
- FIFA bans African soccer confederation president Ahmad Ahmad for 5 years for financial misconduct
- African soccer president Ahmad banned for 5 years by FIFA
- Alibaba chairman says China's antitrust rules 'necessary'
- Russia fines Pussy Riot activists for hanging pride flags on Putin's birthday
- Trial opens in death of toddler in migrant smuggling case
- Video shows Taiwanese man tied to pole dance jeep for birthday
- On Football: About those rising NFL teams, never mind.
- Libya’s rivals meet to discuss transitional government
- Artists sing social anthems for United Nations anniversary
- Joachim Löw under pressure as German federation plans talks
- STAT WATCH: Bulls' Patterson owns season's 1st 300-yard game
- Men in India's matrilineal Khasi society demand more rights
- Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed half million
- AP Top 25 Reality Check: Hints at what's to come from CFP
- Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive
- Former South Africa defender Ngcongca dies in crash at 33
- Election 2020 Today: Fraud rejected, Biden's top diplomat
- Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening
- 'Starlight Water Dance' show at Taiwan’s Cihu runs until April
- Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments
- Speedboat taking migrants to Greece partially sinks; 1 dead
- Tottenham loses more than $85M, debt climbs due to pandemic
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- European powers see hope for Iran accord in US transition
- Burkina Faso counts ballots; extremist threats affected vote
- Tourists few, NY gift shops struggle but don't lose (heart)
- UK Supreme Court to decide whether IS bride can return
- Trump aims to box in Biden abroad, but it may not work
- Thanksgiving lessons jettison Pilgrim hats, welcome truth
- Global Forecast-Asia
- German warship searches Libya-bound Turkish freighter
- In Italy, theater reopens in town devastated by COVID
- UAE eases limits on foreign ownership to attract investors
- Moukoko could become youngest Champions League player
- South Africa judge files criminal complaint against ex-prez
- Greek military setting up field hospital for COVID-19 cases
- Barcelona rests Messi, De Jong in Champions League match
- Once-prolific Man City struggling to regain scoring touch
- Coronavirus: UK to end nationwide lockdown, go back to tiered system
- Ohio governor sees growing criticism from fellow Republicans
- Search on for 4-member crew of sunken Atlantic fishing boat
- China sends robotic spacecraft to collect moon rocks
- Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
- UN: COVID-19 lockdowns slashed pollutants, not CO2 levels
- Kanaan to pair with Johnson to drive oval races for Ganassi
- US tells GM to recall nearly 6M trucks with Takata inflators
- Air quality up in some EU cities during pandemic lockdown
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- Son, father farm to feed neighbors during lockdown in India
- English Standings
- Pope Francis' book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics
- Google faces UK scrutiny over new advertising data revamp
- Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade, consumption
- Bad Bunny tests positive for COVID-19 after no-show at AMA
- EU, UK still have 'fundamental' differences on trade talks
- Virus deaths of senior Serb religious leaders triggers alarm
- The Latest: Dortmund midfielder Reinier positive for virus
- Giant wind turbine collapses in northern Sweden; no one hurt
- NBA players discuss social justice with pope at Vatican
- Officials: 113 bodies found in secret graves in Mexico
- Belarus pensioners march demanding leader's resignation
- Bruce, the last ‘Jaws’ shark, docks at the Academy Museum
- Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings at California church
- Police detain people at Poland's latest abortion protests
- Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan
- The Latest: Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team
- Beppe Modenese, creator of Milan fashion system, dies at 90
- Wisconsin presidential recount in 4th day, with few changes
- Brazil officials struggle to restore power in northern state
- National Zoo panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji or 'Little Miracle'
- Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 'worst' toys
- Partial return of fans to English stadiums from next week
- Biden builds out national security team with John Kerry playing key role in addressing climate change
- Prosecutors seek hearing on Rittenhouse attorney's request
- AP Interview: Lewandowski reflects on award-winning season
- Win gives 3-7 Cowboys suddenly high stakes on Thanksgiving
- Browns star Garrett to miss second game with COVID-19 virus
- Mississippi hunting stand accident kills North Carolina teen
- Qatar: Police face 3-year sentences over invasive searches
- Despite Trump's prod, Mich. to consider certifying Biden win
- Egypt adds leading activist, politician to terror watch list
- Chicago hires Coyne Schofield as player development coach
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- Retail trade group sees solid holiday sales despite pandemic
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Gun-toting congresswoman-elect may carry Glock at Capitol
- Soccer rules panel wants more clarity on handball law
- McKinney, Ximines to start practicing with Giants
- Analysis: Medvedev, Thiem get tennis set for intriguing 2021
- Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
- General Motors parts with Trump administration in efforts to end California’s right to set its own clean air standards.
- EU invites Biden to patch up trans-Atlantic ties
- Indians manager Francona sets coaching staff for 2021
- GM flips to California's side in pollution fight with Trump
- GOP senator, business leaders urge prompt Biden transition
- Coastal harm from invading saltwater ‘happening right now’
- Georgia is finalizing details of recount requested by Trump
- White Sox to host Yankees in Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12
- Bengals will try to move ahead without injured Burrow
- Formula One Points Leaders
- Formula One Schedule-Winners
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine
- White House still planning holiday parties, despite warnings
- Mudslide destroys nightclub in Colombia, leaving 7 dead
- Chiefs show calm, cool confidence in 35-31 win over Raiders
- Ethiopia warns Tigray residents that 'anything can happen'
- More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant
- Jaguars lock up another losing season, their 9th in 10 years
- Burnley beats Crystal Palace 1-0 for first win in EPL
- Texans look to build on momentum after big win over Patriots
- Cubs president of baseball operations Hoyer gets 5-year deal
- Titans remember what they do best before AFC South rematch
- Dutch populist Baudet says he won't lead party at elections
- Alex Smith shows why he's Washington's starting quarterback
- Catholic Church cancels Guadalupe pilgrimage over pandemic
- New York state sues Buffalo diocese over priest misconduct
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- Ex-British Airways CEO poised to lead airline trade group
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- PGA Tour Statistics
- DC boosts limits on restaurants, gatherings amid virus spike
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Ex-Homeland Security official Mayorkas returns under Biden
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- 'Thanksgiving Grandma' keeps up tradition despite COVID loss
- Biden names climate statesman John Kerry as climate envoy
- Huskers' Miller expected to fully recover from spinal injury
- Guatemalan Congress backs down on budget after protests
- Health care fraud trial: Doctor acquitted on 7 of 8 counts
- China launches ambitious mission to bring back material from the moon’s surface for the first time in more than 40 years
- Dolphins' Tagovailoa will try to bounce back from benching
- AP source: Biden taps ex-Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary; she'd be 1st woman to lead department
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Transgender woman sues Georgia corrections officials again
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Altice, Korn Ferry rise; Newmont, Twist Bioscience fall
- Biden's choice for UN envoy signals return to US engagement
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Falcons' lopsided loss to Saints was a complete team effort
- Injury to rookie Burrow 'kind of tore everybody apart'
- Michigan election board certifies victory for Biden, another setback in Trump’s effort to overturn election results
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Panthers DE Brian Burns developing into dominant pass rusher
- Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding
- Nebraska police chief defends officers in fatal traffic stop
- Browns gain strength, confidence in playing amid adversity
- Bills tight end Sweeney diagnosed with inflamed heart
- BLM flag can fly, but only if 21 others do too, city decides
- Wizards GM says John Wall not on trading block: 'No issues'
- Palace, Wolves stumble after virus robs them of mainstays
- South Carolina officials eye single drug for execution plan
- BC-US--Index, US
- Seahawks place Olsen on IR, sign Harrison to active roster
- Athletic Bilbao routs Real Betis 4-0 in Spanish league
- Mets abandon baseball president search, to look for GM
- Fangio's patience with Lock pays off in big win for Broncos
- Rookies make big impact as Colts stay in playoff contention
- Carl Bernstein says 21 GOP senators contemptuous of Trump
- US Army Corps of Engineers approves key Line 3 permit
- On-loan Walcott scores for Southampton in 1-1 draw at Wolves
- Kansas man charged with federal hate crime for racial threat
- Sinking Ravens have Ingram, Dobbins test positive for COVID
- Report: Mobile fingerprinting a core tool in US deportations
- Bruins sign DeBrusk to 2-year deal, annual cap hit $3.675M
- Ken Jennings will be first interim 'Jeopardy!' host
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Raiders fall short at end in prime-time showdown vs. Chiefs
- It's looking like a different kind of December for Patriots
- Purdue seeking answers for strange twists in odd season
- Darnold's shoulder remains big question mark for 0-10 Jets
- Business Highlights
- States certifying results ahead of Electoral College meeting
- AP source: Federal agency ascertains Biden 'apparent winner' of election, clears way for start of transition from Trump
- Projects to focus on missing, murdered Indigenous peoples
- Cubans receive last of remittances via Western Union
- Packers' recent performances reveal their inconsistency
- Montrezl Harrell: Lakers wanted me more than Clippers did
- Today in History
- President Trump directs his team to cooperate on transition for President-elect Joe Biden but vows to keep up fight
- Judge: Notorious eyecare fraudster's threats are continuing
- Cavs complete trade for McGee, agree to re-sign Dellavedova
- Syracuse's Dino Babers trying to stay positive, not easy
- Learning Vikings defense takes another lesson in defeat
- Judge offers no specifics on firing of O-Line coach Colombo
- States impose new rules, plead with public to stop spread
- After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
- Tunnel vision: Unbeaten Steelers focused on 1-0, not 16-0
- UK-based company plans to bring 1,000 jobs to West Virginia
- Conferences join forces on virus testing procedures for refs
- Police release details on Wisconsin mall shooting arrests
- Epstein ex Maxwell isolated after prison staffer gets virus
- Minnesota matchup helps No. 18 Badgers turn page after loss
- Taiwan starts making new submarines amid China tension
- MATCHDAY: Chelsea, Barcelona, Dortmund look to advance in CL
- Bucs' OL Marpet misses 3rd straight game due to concussion
- Saints exhibiting depth, chemistry, execution in all phases
- NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for MNF
- Eagles' troubles can't be pinned on just the coach or QB
- Chargers still learning how to put teams away in second half
- Lions stumble into Thanksgiving game after abysmal defeat
- Passenger truck crash kills at least 17 in Nicaragua
- Pistons trade Bradley to 76ers for Zhaire Smith
- Afghanistan appeals for aid commitments despite COVID
- NFL expands mask mandate, threatens to discipline violators
- MDRT Innovates to Empower Members for 2021 Membership Season Amid Global Crisis
- Virus restrictions lead Norwegian champ to drop Iditarod
- Execution rescheduled for only woman on federal death row
- Australia airline boss wants vaccine passport for travelers
- FinLink Announces Acquisition of Minority Stake by Garuda Capital
- Chinese military plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ
- Germany: 9 police officers probed over far-right chat groups
- Pearl: Top Auburn recruit not yet declared eligible by NCAA
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Russia opens new criminal probe into Jehovah's Witnesses
- Trump finally gives his administration green light to proceed with Biden transition
- Loeffler to return to campaign after negative COVID-19 test
- Billy Evans, 88, member of 1956 gold medal U.S. team, dies
- Australia's A-League banking on open borders for next season
- Coronavirus: Next two weeks 'critical' for Japan
- 14 countries attend 2020 Austronesian Forum in Taipei
- German Results
- Approval for transition gives Biden team access to resources
- Taiwan-US relations may 'regress' under Biden's multilateral diplomacy: Academic
- Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks
- Hang Lung Properties Proudly Presents - "’Dream’ the Monopoly Dreams" Christmas Campaign
- SEC shuffles games, pushes back Arkansas-Missouri, UT-Vandy
- 8 arrested after bodies found in barrels in western Taiwan
- What's behind Russia's disinformation campaign in Georgia?
- 2020 HORTI ASIA Opts for Virtual Exhibition for the First Time; Taiwan's Eye-opening Innovative Agricultural Technologies Take Center Stage
- Taiwan government making progress on drug war: Premier
- Hands on: Steve Smith feeling ready to take on India
- Taiwanese IC supply chain expands hiring for 2020, 2021
- Amazon Singapore Previews Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals
- Taiwan's KMT threatens to take to streets again for food safety
- Goff throws for 376 yards, 3 TDs in Rams' 27-24 win vs Bucs
- Parents of murdered Malaysian student suing Taiwan government for negligence
- Today in History
- AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury
- Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
- Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
- Taiwan's leader launches production of domestically made sub
- Kim Jong-un's nephew nabbed by CIA in Taiwan
- The Latest: Philippines targets 60 million for vaccination
- Pakistan police say officers foil police station attack
- DHL Express strengthens trans-Tasman airfreight capacity with new service connecting Australia and New Zealand
- Report: Inmates killed in Colombia riot shot intentionally
- NYC's first African-American mayor, David Dinkins, has died
- Oil-rich Kuwait faces reckoning as debt crisis looms
- Asian shares mostly rise on virus vaccine, Yellen hopes
- Hong Kong to issue special stamps in honor of kung fu legend Bruce Lee
- Taiwan-US ties will be low-key but substantial under Biden's secretary of state: DPP Legislator
- Bucs' playoff prospects take a hit with 27-24 loss to Rams
- China FM in Japan to discuss virus, regional concerns
- METRO/MAKRO encourages people all over the world to order Christmas menu at a restaurant nearby
- Taiwan says is having 'good interactions' with Biden team
- US charities raise millions in wake of Beirut port blast
- Asia Today: China reports 2 virus cases after mass testing
- Lunar mission is latest milestone in China's space ambitions
- Spain’s mortuary workers endure the daily march of death
- Taiwan’s Pingtung to begin Christmas festival on Friday
- Taiwan begins construction of indigenous submarines
- Leading Protection for Cloud-based Applications from Trend Micro
- Jets help empower women with online job mentoring event
- Taiwan business group donates masks to Torrance, California
- Playoff rankings: What to watch for in first release of 2020
- Pope acknowledges Uyghurs in China as 'persecuted people' for first time
- Derek Carr is the king of the audacious audibles in 2020
- Packers' Valdes-Scantling ready to bounce back after fumble
- Taiwan's TSMC set to issue its first green bond
- Howell, No. 25 Tar Heels offense a challenge for No. 2 Irish
- Yelena Leuchanka reflects on jail time for Belarus protest
- In pandemic era's isolation, meaning of 'self-care' evolves
- Are dining tents a safe way to eat out during the pandemic?
- Class-action lawsuits to become EU law
- 70% of Taiwanese agree Taiwan was never part of China
- ERA Singapore Harmonises Digital Solutions to Transform the Future of Real Estate for Customers and Trusted Advisors
- Tokyo governor: Japan can host Olympics despite virus spike
- Taiwan and Thailand lead way in post-pandemic travel recovery: Agoda
- UN, partners seek funds for Afghanistan at donors conference
- Israel's Netanyahu says he will pay a visit to Bahrain soon
- China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority
- Kurdish and Turkey-backed fighters clash in Syria, 11 killed
- China accuses US of 'creating chaos' after envoy backs Taiwan, Philippines
- Japan ex-PM Abe's office investigated over funding scandal
- UK telecom companies face big fines under new security law
- Japanese ex-Premier Abe investigated in dinner funding irregularities
- German business confidence down for 2nd consecutive month
- Taipei to offer NT$1,000 accommodation subsidy from Dec. 24 to March 7
- Paris police under fire for forcing migrants from tent camp
- Chinachem Group Announces Brand Rejuvenation in Celebration of its 60th Anniversary: Launch of New Corporate Logo and Website
- Election 2020 Today: Transition go-ahead, Biden picks team
- England to cut travel quarantines to 5 days with tests
- Uganda death toll after opposition leader's arrest up to 45
- 'We just ran': Ethiopians fleeing war find little relief
- Diamond League track series plans for 14 meets in 2021
- Europe hails Biden Cabinet as a chance to 'restore' trans-Atlantic ties
- Senior Chinese diplomat visits Japan amid regional tensions
- Lyon starts defense of Women's Champions League at Juventus
- Europe hopes for reset, end to 'damage control' under Biden
- With Ethiopia on brink of escalation, diplomacy in doubt
- Millennial Money: Conquer Black Friday from your couch
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- After senate run, Harrison launching PAC to boost Democrats
- Egyptian celeb faces backlash over photo with Israeli singer
- European regulator moves to clear Boeing 737 for flight
- UK family loses court battle in US diplomatic immunity case
- Thanksgiving could be make-or-break in US virus response
- Video promoting tourism in Taiwan wins award
- The show must go on: Students put a spin on 'Romeo & Juliet'
- Locals want Syrians evicted from Lebanese town after killing
- Lithuania's parliament OKs new PM, then closes due to virus
- Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Chris Columbus save Christmas
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Salah available again for Liverpool in Champions League
- Taylor Swift 'folklore' concert film coming to Disney+
- German defense minister rejects Turkey complaint over search
- Swiss authorities suspect terrorism in Lugano stabbings
- Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards
- Drones to the rescue: Berlin lab seeks quicker virus tests
- Best Buy reports 3Q results that exceed Wall Street views
- Witnesses testify against Russian accused of Berlin killing
- EU seals 6th vaccine deal, secures 160 million Moderna shots
- Texts: US census manager told counters to use fake answers
- US home price gains accelerate as pandemic shakes up housing
- NYC-area train derailment hurts no one, snarls morning rush
- Virus outbreak delays production at world's top glove maker
- Scotland becomes first country to offer free period products
- Trump campaign says it will continue legal fight after Michigan certification
- Main Danish news agency offline following hacking attack
- French shop owners pressure Macron to lighten virus lockdown
- Ohio court rules video of judge’s shooting is public record
- Darwin notebooks reported stolen from Cambridge library
- Militant convicted in fatal Benghazi attack seeks new trial
- India bans 43 more mobile apps, including many from China
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- US agrees for now to stop deporting women who alleged abuse
- English Standings
- Panel: Iowa officer who shot man in 2016 won't get job back
- US consumer confidence drops to 96.1 in November as rising virus infections push optimism to lowest level since August
- Los Angeles to consider stay-home order as COVID cases rise
- Matip assumes crucial role amid Liverpool's injury crisis
- US consumer confidence drops to 96.1 as virus spreads
- Milwaukee County could complete recount as soon as Wednesday
- Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff
- Officials: Roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan kills 14
- America get spicy and Cholula is snapped up for $800 million
- Braves boost rotation, sign Morton for a year at $15 million
- Belgium approves more money for care homes hit by pandemic
- Keep the mask: A vaccine won't end the US crisis right away
- European men in South Africa, women in Spain, Americans off
- Pennsylvania governor: Democrat Joe Biden certified as winner of presidential election in state
- Germany warns of anti-Semitism among lockdown protests
- Douglas Stuart hopes Booker win helps working-class writers
- Greece strike to disrupt public transport
- Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential vote
- Bond denied in fatal attack at Nebraska fast food restaurant
- Dow Jones Industrial Average trades above 30,000 points as stocks continue to climb on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
- Christophe Dominici, star winger for France, dies at 48
- Sack the stats: Chase Young starring for Washington defense
- Apple-Movies-Top-10
- The Latest: Ravens go virtual to protect players from virus
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Russian virus vaccine to cost less than $10 per dose abroad
- Can you repeat that? Hearing trouble more obvious with masks
- AP source: Browns CB Ward to miss time with calf injury
- Vatican butler convicted in Benedict XVI leaks case dies
- Nevada Supreme Court certifies Joe Biden's win in Nevada, making his win in the battleground state official
- Hungary: Planned election law change could hamper opposition
- With wipe and mask demand high, fiber maker sets $48M growth
- Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony
- World Bank: Palestinian economy to contract 8% in 2020
- Biden win over Trump in Nevada made official by court
- Major changes for post-major media tours during pandemic
- Trask faces Kentucky again, as starter, Heisman front-runner
- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to federal criminal charges, formally admitting role in opioid crisis
- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case
- Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get vaccine
- 12 Grammy facts: BTS and Dr. Luke in, The Weeknd out
- VIRUS TODAY: Holiday party defiance, mask wearing in 2021
- Presidential race official recount gets underway in Georgia
- Restorers remove dangerous Notre Dame cathedral scaffolding
- Helen LaFrance, who painted rural memories, dies at 101
- Manning, Woodson, Megatron are Hall of Fame semifinalists
- NY bans incineration disposal of toxic firefighting foam
- EXPLAINER: Why the Dow topped 30,000 for the first time
- Restaurants workers out of work again as virus surges anew
- Disastrous first debate is one rerun Fox's Wallace avoids
- Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'
- John Boyega isn't going to 'take the money and shush'
- The Latest: Biden praises gov't OK of his formal transition
- Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online
- Convicted Lockerbie bomber's family in new bid to clear name
- Review: A maximalist family romp in ‘The Croods: A New Age”
- Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert
- Playful book about The Beatles wins major nonfiction prize
- COVID-19 putting college basketball traditions in quarantine
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Pats' Burkhead confirms he's out for season with knee injury
- Badgers' Williams questions PI calls in loss to Northwestern
- Punishing hurricanes to spur more Central American migration
- Rams deserve spot among NFC's top contenders down stretch
- Judge files charges against 2 over Lebanon port blast
- In the wake of Thompson injury, Warriors add guard Wanamaker
- 55-year sentence affirmed for 15-year-old MS-13 gang killer
- 2 detained for speaking Spanish settle border patrol lawsuit
- Sevilla beats Krasnodar 2-1 to advance in Champions League
- Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena arrested in Mexico's Yucatan
- Los Angels Lakers sign veteran Spanish center Marc Gasol
- Bruce Boynton, who inspired 1961 Freedom Rides, dies at 83
- Time running short for NHL to start next season Jan. 1
- Prosecutor: Unemployment claim made in Scott Peterson's name
- Court: North Dakota governor can't fill dead candidate seat
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Giroud scores late, Chelsea advances in Champions League
- Former Cincinnati council member sentenced
- A Grammys 'Savage': Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
- Swiss probe knife attack injuring 2 as possible terrorism
- Simon Haydon, ex-AP international sports editor, dies at 64
- Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week
- Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers set for Dec. 19 doubleheader
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Fryfogle's high-flying act making waves for Indiana, Big Ten
- Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition
- Dow 30,000: Other times the Dow has crossed milestones
- Dollar Tree, Anaplan rise; Dycom, Best Buy fall
- As virus cases spike, financial outlook for airlines dims
- Harvard gets its first Black, elected student body president
- New Mexico teams adjusting to long-term life on the road
- VanVleet says he's excited about Raptors' time in Tampa
- Column: Fall shows winning is never as far away as it seems
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Titans place pair of starters on IR in Brown, Sambrailo
- Jaguars place starting defenders Allen, Hayden, Thomas on IR
- 'Having a blast': No. 15 Cyclones thriving in trying times
- Immobile scores 2 on his return from virus in Lazio win
- Haaland hits 2 as Dortmund beats Brugge in Champions League
- Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda's condition improves
- Fernandes scores 2, Man United beats Basaksehir 4-1 in CL
- Jets place RB La'Mical Perine, K Sam Ficken on IR
- EPA finalizes water permit to help cleanup the Great Bay
- Niger's former President Mamadou Tandja dies at age 82
- Morata's late goal sends Juventus to the next round
- Dest scores 1st goal as Barça advances in Champions League
- Biden seeks swift Cabinet votes, but GOP Senate stays silent
- Fox News viewership slips post-election, prodded by Trump
- Injured 49ers CB K'Waun Williams suspended 2 games
- Schalke in crisis: director departs, players suspended
- 2 New York City police officers shot, suspect killed
- PSG scrapes 1-0 win at home to Leipzig in Champions League
- Review: 'Ma Rainey' is Boseman's final, perhaps finest gift
- Seahawks getting healthy with return of Carson, Griffin
- Kamila Mouckova, TV anchor during 1968 invasion dies at 92
- Review: A breezy, lighthearted rom-com in ‘Happiest Season’
- Pandemic leaves opening week of college hoops in disarray
- Thanksgiving lessons jettison Pilgrim hats, welcome truth
- England soccer star Grealish admits to 2 driving offenses
- Business Highlights
- Michigan professor placed on leave after racist remarks
- New Zealand's Greg Barclay elected ICC chairman
- Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit
- Report: Syria claims Israeli attack on post south of capital
- Lawyer: Epstein's ex Maxwell faces onerous jail conditions
- Minnesota issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline
- Turkey: Laws against domestic abuse fail to protect women
- Juve, Barça, Chelsea, Sevilla advance in Champions League
- Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishing vessel crew
- Enbridge sues Michigan over oil pipeline shutdown order
- Bucs puzzled by inconsistency against playoff contenders
- Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower
- Cowboys special teams player Gifford suspended 2 games
- Steelers have found ways to slow down Ravens' Jackson
- SugarCRM Acquires Loaded Technologies to Accelerate CX Implementation Services in Australia
- De Grandhomme, Patel out for New Zealand's series vs Windies
- EXPLAINER: China's claims of coronavirus on frozen foods
- MATCHDAY: Bayern aims to advance; Real, Inter in mini final
- Human Regenerator Jet World Exclusive Regeneration Technology unveiled
- Wolves finalize deal with Knicks for veteran forward Davis
- Ex-Mexico treasury chief rejects 2nd set of accusations
- Sanford replaces CEO after controversial email about masks
- Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- Brexit: Next days 'decisive' for hopes of deal, says EU's Ursula von der Leyen
- Australian Connected Fitness Start Up Vitruvian Raises USD$2.5 Million Capital Seed Round Investment
- Connected Fitness Start Up Vitruvian Raises USD$2.5 Million Capital Seed Round Investment
- Impossible Marketing Clinches Title Of 'Search Marketing Agency Of The Year 2020'
- Japan and China agree to restart business travel, coordinate on East China Sea
- India: Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to outlaw 'love jihad' marriages
- Sports minister: Australian Open "most likely" to be delayed
- Nashville 1, Toronto FC 0
- Taiwan's foreign minister presses Norway to stop mislabeling nationality as 'China'
- The Weeknd criticizes Grammys over nominations snub
- Lion cheaper than a pedigree kitten in Japan
- US environment chief puts brakes on Taiwan trip
- Expansion-club Nashville upsets 2019 runner-up Toronto FC
- Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'
- Taiwan joins research program to boost AI development
- New England 2, Philadelphia 0
- President Tsai pledges to make Taiwan bilingual country by 2030
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to restore order amid political 'chaos'
- Thai police revive royal defamation law ahead of protest
- Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression
- US admiral departs Taiwan after three-day visit
- A keeper: bride on the sidelines for Aussie goalie's match
- Taiwan ends short-term contract extensions for migrant workers
- Christmas traditions axed as pandemic sweeps rural Kansas
- Taiwanese professor sentenced to 4 years in China for 'spying'
- China Dongxiang Announces FY2020/2021 Interim Results
- Today in History
- Asian shares rise after Dow crests 30,000 on vaccine hopes
- GBG Announces New APAC Managing Director
- AP PHOTOS: Occupied Mexico rights office becomes refuge
- Analysis: Biden prioritizes experience with Cabinet picks
- New Zealand soldier faces spying charges in 1st such case
- Amid racial reckoning, Grammys honor the Black experience
- 'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees
- ESR Launches Its Five-Year ESG Roadmap
- Cloud Comrade Wins AWS ASEAN's Migration Partner of the Year Award
- Asia Today: India reports over 44,000 cases, most in Delhi
- La Niña to bring colder weather to Taiwan after New Year
- Nashville beats Toronto FC to reach East semifinals
- Taiwanese pharmaceutical to sell coronavirus vaccines to Malaysia
- Hong Kong leader: National security law has been 'effective'
- Japan protests China's island incursions during FM visit
- Taiwan distillery releases new series of whiskey featuring abstract art
- Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1
- Defending champs moving on as Sounders oust LAFC 3-1
- Transgender Pakistanis find solace in a church of their own
- RB expands its support to Habitat for Humanity to create a cleaner, healthier world
- Advanced Energy Introduces New SCR Power Controller with Advanced Performance and New Capabilities to Bring Industry 4.0 to Precision Heating Applications
- DHL invests JPY 9.9 billion into largest distribution center in Japan
- Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
- College football picks: Football feast missing some dishes
- What an offseason! Hawks bulk up big time in free agency
- Two staff members at D.C. Taiwan representative office diagnosed with coronavirus
- Indian state outlaws religious conversion by marriage
- Women's hoops set to begin: flexibility key in COVID times
- After opting out of bubble, Bradley ready to play again
- Asian shares mostly rise after Dow crests 30,000 points
- A migrant's odyssey from boat to COVID nursing job in Spain
- Afghan aid: Why the peace talks condition suits the Taliban
- 2020 features 1st NFL season in 9 years with 0-10, 10-0 team
- Mission for ex-Jets star Lyons is granting ill kids' wishes
- Taiwan reports 5 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia
- TSMC’s 3 nm plant in southern Taiwan reaches construction milestone
- Germany set to extend partial shutdown well into December
- Former AIT director believes Biden's secretary of state will value Taiwan
- Azerbaijani troops enter further territory ceded by Armenia
- Opinion: When will India give women the right to bleed?
- Ethiopian leader rejects international 'interference' in war
- Taiwan president denies plans for Cabinet reshuffle
- Lead8 Design for Newly Unveiled ‘11 SKIES’ in Hong Kong
- Missing hiker found dead in southern Taiwan
- The Latest: Russia sees record number of virus deaths again
- EU is willing to be "creative" to get a Brexit trade deal
- China demands India rescind app ban amid border tension
- UK government to set out spending plans amid aid fears
- Q&A: Will Twitter, Facebook crack down on Trump?
- Taiwan to fine arrivals without negative COVID-19 test result starting Dec. 1
- Malaysia's Top Glove says virus outbreak may push prices up
- Duchess of Sussex reveals she had miscarriage in the summer
- Taiwan president confident about channels of communication with US
- EU says first virus vaccinations possible by Christmas
- China accuses Britain of discriminating with tech ban
- Berlin police: Car hits chancellery gate, little damage
- Taiwan has secured at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister
- Tokyo asks drinking places to close early to curb virus rise
- Bloomberg slights Taiwan with 3rd place pandemic ranking
- China stepping up virus testing on imported food packaging
- 7 migrants die as boat overturns near Spanish island
- Iran's president hopes Biden unravels Trump's Iran policies
- Scotland makes period products freely available to all women
- Cyclone Nivar: Tens of thousands evacuated in southeast India
- Thailand criticized over royal insult charges as more summoned
- Edmunds: Black Friday car deals may not be as bountiful
- When to donate rewards to charity and when to give cash
- Indonesia Cabinet minister arrested in graft investigation
- Truck hits bus in southern Sudan, killing at least 9
- With hope high for vaccine, Britain prepares to roll it out
- Election 2020 Today: Biden picks key advisers, Senate silent
- Senoko Energy Rewards Customers With Delights To Illuminate Holiday Season
- Chinese anti-submarine plane intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
- China says coal imports failed environmental standards amid stalled Australian shipments
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Switzerland sets post-Brexit quota for British migrants
- Taiwan military tinkers with height limits for recruits
- With US in COVID-19 panic, Sen. Perdue saw stock opportunity
- Iran diplomat on trial over plot to bomb opponents in France
- Global push to end domestic violence, worse amid COVID-19
- Precautions help Aspen remain a destination during pandemic
- Thailand: Protesters demand king renounce royal fortune
- Taiwanese man killed on highway inspecting damage of previous accident
- Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8
- Biden Cabinet picks may face rough Republican reception in Senate
- Tens of thousands evacuated as India braces for cyclone
- Boris Becker leaves role at German Tennis Federation
- SoftBank Hawks sweep Yomiuri Giants for Japan Series title
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
- La Scala subs closed gala concert for traditional opener
- Private security firm says mine explodes, damaging oil tanker off Saudi Arabia near Yemen border in Red Sea
- US keeps Q3 GDP estimate unchanged with a record 33.1% gain with economy expected to slow sharply in current quarter
- Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods slow to modest gain of 1.3% in October indicating economy is slowing
- Danish news agency rejects ransom demand after hacker attack
- Mine explodes, damaging oil tanker off Saudi Arabia
- Germany to compensate gay servicepeople for discrimination
- US economy surges by record xx.x% in Q3
- Hungary's constitutional court to review transgender law
- Jags bench rookie QB Luton, switch to vet Glennon vs Browns
- Modest gain of 1.3% in October for manufactured goods
- 2 weightlifters lose London Olympics medals for doping
- China's Xi congratulates Biden, hopes for 'win-win' ties
- BTS band members, fans welcome its first Grammy nomination
- EU plans new rules giving Europeans more control of data
- Communications Association of Hong Kong Supports The New Initiatives on Telecommunications Industry in The Chief Executive’s 2020 Policy Address
- Huskers' Walker to sit 16 games for violation at Tennessee
- Europe vows to tame US data giants in multifaceted law reforms
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- English Standings
- Iran state TV says Tehran releases detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for 3 Iranians held abroad
- Bus-truck collision on Sao Paulo highway leaves 40 dead
- Lights, camera, sell: Retailers want you to watch and shop
- Bertelsmann's Penguin division snaps up Simon & Schuster
- Puerto Rico to launch COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-December
- NJ man charged in $1.7M theft of armored car outside casino
- EU: Poland, Hungary should ask EU top court on rule of law
- New home sales mostly unchanged in October
- The Latest: Browns have another positive COVID-19 test
- Charlottesville rally organizer denied concealed gun permit
- Iran says British-Australian academic freed for 3 Iranians
- Congress braces for Biden's national coronavirus strategy
- The Latest: Giuliani takes his election fight to Gettysburg
- US mortgage rates stay at record low 2.72% for 30 years
- MH17 court grants some defense requests for investigations
- No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple canceled because of virus issues
- Money promised to combat US overdose crisis sits unused
- Consumer spending up a slight 0.5% as virus maintains grip
- US temporarily closes detention facility at Texas border
- Wiping down groceries? Experts say keep risk in perspective
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian suspected in car attack
- Thousands without heating, power in Russia after ice storm
- Home nurse, 64, dies saving paraplegic patient from fire
- Banned African soccer president promises appeal against FIFA
- Cyprus Orthodox Church backs Ukrainian Church's independence
- UEFA ruling relegates Ukraine from Nations League top tier
- Lions host Texans in matchup of coaches hoping to keep jobs
- Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona has died
- Cowboys, Washington set for 10th Thanksgiving meeting
- Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60
- Supreme Court extends telephone arguments through January
- NWHL season to last 2 weeks and played in Lake Placid bubble
- Cannabis stocks surge as US election opens new markets
- Pandemic gave locals fleeting taste of a tourist-free Hawaii
- UN agency: Israel's Gaza blockade has devastated economy
- Former executive faces prison time in SC nuclear debacle
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- As season nears, Europe ponders skiing during pandemic
- Rocky the Christmas tree stowaway owl returns to the wild
- Players for No. 1 South Carolina women sit during anthem
- Suspect in Swiss knife attack had tried to travel to Syria
- Kentucky coach Elzy suspends All-American Howard, Wyatt
- Sen. Alexander nears finish line of decades in public office
- French Senate pushes Paris to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh
- Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday night to Sunday
- Defying warnings, millions in the US travel for Thanksgiving
- Trump administration denies permit for controversial gold and copper mine in southwest Alaska
- Luge federation calls off plans to race in China this season
- The pandemic is changing Hollywood, maybe forever
- Trump administration denies permit for divisive Alaska mine
- AP WAS THERE: Diego Maradona ousts England at 1986 World Cup
- NBA moves Indianapolis' All-Star weekend to 2024
- The pandemic is changing Hollywood, maybe forever
- Infections jump as Turkey resumes publishing virus cases
- Hawkeyes ramp up run going into rivalry game with Huskers
- Remembering Diego Maradona: 'The world has lost a legend'
- Diego Maradona's legend will always live on in Napoli
- Wichita St's season starts in chaos with new coach, no games
- Court overturns ruling that Germany must press US on drones
- Police: Brazil man admits raping Japanese woman before death
- Leading Saudi women's activist referred to terrorism court
- Some California counties winding down hotels for homeless
- Jets' Darnold trending in right direction to play vs. Miami
- Manhattan DA appeals Manafort dismissal to NY's high court
- Islanders' Boychuk retires due to lingering eye injury
- At their November meeting, Fed officials discussed possible future adjustments to asset purchases to boost the economy
- Kosovo won't let Serb officials in, wants genocide apology
- Boca's Libertadores game postponed after Maradona's death
- Some in-state rivalries left off of SEC's Thanksgiving menu
- Slocum scores 22 in debut as No. 14 Arkansas women drop ORU
- Pac-12's traditional rivalries look untraditional in 2020
- No. 1 South Carolina women rout Charleston in season opener
- New-look Cornhuskers cruise in season opener 102-55
- As economy struggles, Fed weighs boosting bond purchases
- Prosecutor offers to cut Burrell's prison term by 15 years
- Black Lives Matter flag becomes issue in Florida community
- Gladbach beats Shakhtar to put pressure on Madrid and Inter
- Victoria's Secret reshuffles executive ranks before holidays
- Foden earns City 1-0 win over Olympiakos, spot in CL last 16
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Aluma scores 19 and Virginia Tech opens with 77-62 win
- Belarus' Olympic body faces IOC punishment amid protests
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- No. 25 Michigan women pull away from C Michigan 93-75
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Chargers demote special teams coordinator George Stewart
- Massachusetts' highest court gets 1st Latina justice
- UK judge refuses Depp permission to appeal libel ruling
- A Thanksgiving Feast? Maybe Ravens-Steelers on Sunday
- Delta won't furlough pilots; job cuts possible at Southwest
- Joens scores 25 points in No. 15 Iowa State women's win
- Jones, Johnson lead No. 13 Texas A&M women past Lamar 77-61
- Mexico moves to stem unauthorized sharing of sexual images
- Doctors Without Borders ends COVID care in Venezuela clinic
- Transfers lead No. 4 UVa to rout of Towson in Bubbleville
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- No. 11 Kentucky women roll with new coach, without Howard
- Judge reduces prison sentence for former Alabama speaker
- Train gunman tells French court his target only US soldiers
- VIRUS TODAY: Americans travel as Biden addresses nation
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Smith, Dalton get Thanksgiving nods for Washington, Cowboys
- Wacky week for Washington ends up in matchup vs. Utah
- Feuding no more, Pelé mourns friend, legend Diego Maradona
- President Donald Trump says he has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn
- Trump pardons Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
- Sergachev re-signs with Lightning for 3 years, $14.4 million
- Vatican: Pope prays for Maradona, fondly recalls meeting him
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- HP, Nordstrom rise; Gap, JPMorgan Chase fall
- Lions and Texans meet with coaches whose jobs are not secure
- Hospitals can care for Medicare patients at home in pandemic
- Dosunmu, Miller lead No. 8 Illinois past NC A&T 122-60
- Maryland wins 44th straight home opener, beats Old Dominion
- Cobb leads group of several Texans who won't play at Detroit
- No. 16 Hoosier women flex in 100-51 season-opening win
- Sturtz's double-double helps send Drake past Kansas State
- Dolphins' Tagovailoa limited in practice with thumb injury
- Minnesota WR Bateman ends season early out of virus concerns
- Trump refuses to accept Biden's win as transition proceeds
- Gashed again: Dolphins still trying to shore up run defense
- Atlético held again by Lokomotiv Moscow in Champions League
- Atalanta consigns Liverpool to rare loss at Anfield
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Justice Department appeals, seeking to replace Trump in suit
- No. 5 Louisville tops SE Missouri State 74-53
- BC-US--Index, US
- Mahomes vs. Brady spices up Thanksgiving holiday week
- Real Madrid wins 2-0 at 10-man Inter in Champions League
- Banged-up Titans lean on next man up before Colts' rematch
- Reds, Rockies swap three pitchers and an outfielder
- Bayern extends winning streak, reaches Champs League last 16
- Cal-Stanford stagger into very different Big Game on Friday
- Review: Melissa McCarthy in 'Superintelligence'
- Young gun Gravenberch scores as Ajax beats Midtjylland 3-1
- Chiefs welcome Watkins back with Pringle headed to IR
- Sasser, Mark lead No. 17 Houston to 89-45 win over Lamar
- Mexico: 'Mastermind' of 2019 killings of US citizens nabbed
- Argentina's soccer fans weep for superhero Diego Maradona
- Business Highlights
- Rivers refuses to let sore toe end consecutive starts streak
- Lens misses out on top-6 place after drawing 1-1 with Nantes
- Porto closes in on last 16 as Marseille sets losing record
- Maine fishing community mourns loss of 4 fishermen at sea
- Consumers' lawyer seeks refunds as FirstEnergy ratings fall
- Vikings could be without the touchdown prowess of Thielen
- AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
- Stephen Bannon switching lawyers in border wall fund case
- Paper shredding drives false election claims in Georgia
- Toronto police have person of interest in billionaire deaths
- Brazilian regulator clears grounded Boeing plane to fly
- Garza, McCaffery help No. 5 Iowa rout NC Central in opener
- Bengals get more bad news when concussion sidelines Bernard
- Bayern, Man City win to advance to Champions League last-16
- Newcomers lead No. 25 Michigan to win over Bowling Green
- Recount drama in US House race as Iowa candidates near a tie
- 49ers getting injured players back, but dealing with COVID
- ACC reaches for end zone of season-long schedule shuffle
- Jones scores 18 in Louisville debut to beat Evansville 79-44
- Transfers Murphy, Hauser lead No. 4 Virginia to opening win
- Mitchell Trubisky practices but Bears delay QB decision
- Free tampons and the fight against period poverty
- All hands on defense: Jags alter practice to fill staff void
- Sasakamoose, one of first Indigenous NHL players, dies at 86
- College basketball begins strange season in empty arenas
- Wake Forest tops Delaware State 111-51 in Forbes' first game
- Pandemic postpones national math, reading tests until 2022
- Cunningham double-double helps Oklahoma St. top UT Arlington
- Turkey issues life sentences over failed 2016 coup
- No. 23 Ohio State routs Illinois State in season opener
- Raiders' performance improves even if record hasn't
- Teddy Bridgewater's positivity has helped him persevere
- Rolovich believes Washington State will be able to play USC
- Cowboys assistant Markus Paul dies day after medical event
- Gayman lifts Abilene Christian past E. Tennessee St. 70-47
- Rams' Donald still fighting after 2 games without a tackle
- Collins lifts South Florida past Florida College 94-84
- Coronavirus: Germany's Angela Merkel urges avoiding unnecessary social contacts
- Amadi scores 16 to lift James Madison over Limestone 89-55
- Carter scores 17 in Navy's season-opening win
- Lock glad Elway has his back but goal is pats on the back
- AP PHOTOS: Maradona a genius on the field, a character off
- Freemantle scores 21 to lift Xavier past Oakland 101-49
- New Diggs: Bills receiver finds happiness in Buffalo
- Quinnipiac defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 84-66
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Allick leads Kansas City past Culver-Stockton 105-35
- Rice leads The Citadel over Piedmont 89-64
- Grant carries Miami (Ohio) over North Dakota 81-67
- All Blacks make 3 changes for rematch with Argentina
- Noel leads UMass Lowell over San Francisco 76-68
- No. 10 Kentucky rolls past Morehead State 81-45 in opener
- Golladay, Amendola out again for Lions; Swift questionable
- Mercer beats North Georgia 79-48
- Freshmen lead No. 16 UNC past College of Charleston 79-60
- Mounce double-double leads Furman past D-II Tusculum
- Saints QB Hill treating next games as 'big' for his career
- Nolan scores with 0.8 second left, lifts Bradley over Toledo
- Edey a force with 19 points as Purdue tops Liberty 77-64
- No. 13 Michigan State opens with 83-67 win over E. Michigan
- A glimpse into India's nomadic Banjara community
- Virtual event TECHFEST VIETNAM 2020 - the determination of Vietnamese government to connect resources, acting as a springboard for innovative startups
- ESR inks multi-lease agreement with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation at ESR Yokohama Sachiura park clearing strategic Higashi Ogishima site for imminent development
- Asia Today: SKorea cases jump over 500 amid reimposed rules
- Hollingsworth leads W. Kentucky over N. Iowa 93-87
- Mexico ex 'self-defense' vigilante leader dies of COVID-19
- Robinson leads Fresno St. over William Jessup 87-47
- DHL sends healthcare supplies for World Health Organization to the Pacific Islands
- Ericsson ConsumerLab Report: Digital Technologies to Augment Singapore's Transportation Infrastructure
- Thompson scores 21 to lift Butler over W. Michigan 66-62
- Omouryi has big debut, No. 24 Rutgers beats Sacred Heart
- McDay scores 15 to carry Ohio over Chicago St. 84-61
- Cambodia opens mass trial of opposition activists
- Samuel Paty: Four students charged over teacher's beheading
- Smiths help Mizzou roll past Oral Roberts 91-64
- Alatishe, Thompson lead Oregon State past Cal 71-63
- Army defeats US Merchant Marine Academy 93-32
- Blackmon, Littles lead North Alabama past Oakwood 98-74
- Senhwa Announces Multiple IND Application Submissions to US FDA and Health Canada for the Treatment of Solid Tumors with BRCA2 or PALB2 Mutations
- Trump could box Biden into a corner on China
- Tomi Juric returns to A-League after 5 seasons in Europe
- No. 15 West Virginia holds off South Dakota State 79-71
- Youngblood carries Kennesaw State past Carver College 87-40
- No. 14 Texas Tech opens with 101-58 win over Northwestern St
- Carr scores 35 points, leads Minnesota over Green Bay 99-69
- Boum carries UTEP past Texas-Permian Basin 100-81
- Hollowell, Murphy lead Wofford past Toccoa Falls 88-49
- Taiwan resumes passenger flights to Vietnam after 7-month hiatus
- Cork, Faulkner carry W. Carolina over UNC-Wilmington 98-76
- USC back at practice, on track to play after positive tests
- St. Francis (PA) stuns Pitt for first-ever win over Panthers
- Bond carries VMI past St. Andrews Presbyterian 90-63
- Lee leads Davidson over High Point 82-73
- Flowers lifts South Alabama past FAU on 3 with 1 second left
- Edwards scores 20 to carry Pepperdine over UC Irvine 86-72
- Vrankic scores 24 to lead Santa Clara past Idaho St. 62-49
- ChickP, the First in the World to Launch the Groundbreaking 90% Chickpea Isolate, Successfully Patents Its Brainchild in Israel
- UIC roars from 22 down to tip N. Illinois in Yaklich debut
- Leopard cat escapes from Taipei Zoo
- Shackelford scores 18, Alabama beats Jacksonville St. 81-57
- Perkins leads Saint Louis over SIU-Edwardsville 89-52
- Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune
- No. 19 Texas opens with 91-55 win over Rio Grande Valley
- British representative to Taiwan to leave office next month
- Small leads Texas St. past Mary Hardin-Baylor 98-59
- Jacksonville tops NAIA College of Coastal Georgia 99-57
- Coleman II leads CS Northridge over Westmont 97-79
- Wright leads Colorado over South Dakota 84-61
- Indonesian minister apologizes after arrest on bribe charge
- US will appeal order barring expulsions of migrant children
- Purdue Fort Wayne defeats SE Louisiana 67-63 in OT
- Daniels scores 29, leads NC State over Charleston Southern
- Taiwan could play key role in rearrangement of global supply chains: AIT
- UN organization thanks Taiwan for 50,000-mask donation to Kuwait
- Catto carries Florida Gulf Coast over Florida A&M 65-56
- South Korean chat room operator gets 40 years for blackmail
- Barcello lifts BYU past Westminster (UT) 108-59
- Clemson beats Mississippi St. 53-42 in Space Coast Challenge
- Small lifts Tarleton State past Dallas Christian 103-48
- Markusson carries Loyola Marymount over S. Utah 85-83
- Elon tops North Carolina Wesleyan 82-52
- Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
- Top Thanksgiving dining options in Taipei for 2020
- Brown scores 26 to lift Weber St. past Adams State 88-60
- China threatens to blacklist Taiwanese independence supporters
- Arizona State holds off Rhode Island 94-88
- Today in History
- Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
- 6 Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in NZ
- Supreme Court rules against NY coronavirus restrictions
- Reuvers leads No. 7 Wisconsin past Eastern Illinois 77-67
- EU expects first COVID vaccine application in coming days
- Jim Hanifan, offensive line coaching great, dies at 87
- No. 3 Villanova opens with 76-67 win over Boston College
- Asian shares mixed after Wall Street takes pause on optimism
- Thailand says it approved transfer of 3 Iranians convicted of 2012 bombing back to Tehran as Australian woman is freed
- Biden seeks unity as Trump stokes fading embers of campaign
- Biden urged to extend U.S.-Russia arms treaty for full 5 years without conditions
- Mitchell, Schakel lead SDSU to 73-58 win over No. 22 UCLA
- Thailand approves transfer of 3 Iranians as Australian freed
- The UN says shortages are now 'very critical' in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, and 1 million people are displaced
- More than 1,200 students have returned home to Taiwan amid pandemic
- Out of quarantine, straight into action for Finch and Kohli
- Gordon scores 23 to carry Nicholls St. over UC Davis 101-93
- No longer the Civil War, Oregon plays Oregon State on Friday
- Ethiopian prime minister says the army has been ordered to move on the Tigray capital, tells residents to 'stay indoors'
- Bonton rallies Washington State past Texas Southern 56-52
- Science-based parks around Taiwan gear up for water shortages
- Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital
- Chinese foreign minister proposes only allowing Chinese, Japanese official vessels near Diaoyu Islands
- Taiwan Railways to roll out tourist train fleet in 2021
- China's top diplomat touts S. Korea ties amid row with US
- Covid-positive Indonesian woman visits friends after Taiwan quarantine ends
- Twins Chase, Sydney Brown living football dream at Illinois
- Okinawa hopes flights from Taiwan can resume in March
- If you were there, you will never forget Maradona in Mexico
- The Latest: Germany passes over 15,000 virus deaths
- Japanese account for highest number of foreign visitors to Taiwan in 2020
- Quarantine in Thailand: The good, the bad and the boring
- Fact check: How deadly is the coronavirus in Germany?
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Paris police officers suspended over beating of Black man
- Rights groups decry attacks on Pakistan's minority Ahmadis
- Photo of the Day: Thai activists wave Taiwan independence flag
- CBS contrasts Taiwan's 'rock concerts' with US' Covid resurgence
- Taiwan reveals stamps for Year of the Ox
- Greek civil servants hold 24-hour strike
- Taiwanese Apple suppliers expand operations in India
- Pilots, civilians given life terms over Turkey's 2016 coup
- Johnson, DeChambeau, Casey part of Saudi field in February
- Exclusive: White House considers lifting European travel restrictions - sources
- Can the Polish government afford to be at odds with the EU?
- Malaysian PM gains political lifeline with budget approval
- Biden faces pressure to deepen ties with Taiwan
- Regent Taipei launches gourmet sandwiches for luxurious weekend brunches
- Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust Issued HK$300 Million Five-year Medium Term Notes
- 7-Eleven teams up with 8 popular Sanrio characters to launch a Mini Pouch Collectible Programme "Little Baubles of Joy"
- Merkel urges patience as German virus restrictions extended
- Taiwan farmers find new way to eliminate destructive pest
- Naples' mayor begins process to rename stadium for Maradona
- Austrian village of 'Fucking' decides to change its name
- 'Why now?' Dismay as US considers troop pullout from Somalia
- Cyclone uproots trees, floods streets in southern India
- Africa CDC sees COVID-19 vaccinations in 2nd quarter of 2021
- Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's former prime minister, dies of virus
- Asian shares advance as vaccine, recovery hopes triumph soft U.S. data
- New Zealand's Mahuta brings new outlook to foreign affairs
- Technology is behind Taipei's success against COVID-19
- Shop for a Cause, Shop for H.O.P.E.
- Angry farmers in India clash with police to protest new laws
- Taiwan's US envoy self-isolates after coronavirus cluster at TECRO
- France makes 13 changes, includes 5 new caps to face Italy
- Culled mink resurface after burial in Denmark
- Ford at 10 for England in only change for Wales in Llanelli
- Taiwan to suspend irrigation on Jianan Plain amid dry season
- CIFI’s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) Upgraded to 'Ba2' and Senior Unsecured Debt Rating on Its Existing Notes Upgraded to 'Ba3' by Moody's Outlook Stable
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Real Sociedad, Villarreal aim to stay contenders in Spain
- Lack of snow in France moves World Cup ski races to Italy
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- EU nations on Med coast renew push for migrant quotas
- Only half of EPL clubs allowed fans when restrictions eased
- Thousands lining up to farewell Maradona at Casa Rosada
- Pubs to stay shut in many areas in new English virus curbs
- EU fines drug makers for keeping cheap medicine off market
- Europe signs $102M deal to bring space trash home
- Platini to AP: Maradona was the 'greatest football lover'
- Kashmir rebels kill 2 Indian soldiers in region's main city
- They're baaack: Trump and allies still refuse election loss
- Much more than just cricket in England-South Africa series
- HDBank wins award for outstanding international payment service for 3rd consecutive year
- Paris police suspended over beating of Black man
- Sitting for turkey? WHO reminds all to get more active
- Thailand sees first trickle of tourists in October as curbs ease
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Breakthrough in AML Treatment: GoldenBiotech Reports New Drug Trial of Antroquinonol -Outperforms Listing Drugs in Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
- Greece: Turkey still risks EU sanctions over sea dispute
- MATCHDAY: Tottenham vs virus-depleted Ludogorets in Europa
- Azerbaijan slams French Senate's vote on Nagorno-Karabakh
- Burkina Faso president Roch Marc Christian Kabore re-elected
- Prison sentence for man who threatened Black renters
- From bullied to birdies: Haley Moore's LPGA story resonates
- Burns starting at flyhalf for Ireland vs Georgia
- Dolphins optimistic Tua will face Jets despite sore thumb
- German far-right party member charged with drug smuggling
- Hungary, Poland vow to veto EU COVID recovery fund mechanism
- AP PHOTOS: In Italy's Formula 1 city Monza, ambulances race
- UEFA gives soccer official life ban for racist behavior
- Dutch populist Baudet suggests splitting party he created
- NFL Expanded Glance
- NFL Glance
- German Standings
- GOP clashes as deadline to repeal tainted bailout law nears
- English Standings
- Holiday trends to watch: Adult Play-Doh; stores that ship
- No. 15 Iowa St would get title shot with win at No. 20 Texas
- No. 15 Iowa St can nab title game shot against No. 20 Texas
- The Latest: Another Browns player tests positive for virus
- Lithuanian mink also corona-infected, tearful Danish PM apologizes
- Last-place Schalke must overcome suspensions, injuries
- Corruption trial for France's Sarkozy to go ahead Monday
- Hijab-wearing Somali-US model takes step back from industry
- Schools struggle to stay open as quarantines sideline staff
- Farm Rescue shifts to help farmers sickened by coronavirus
- Shaky PSG defense awaits revenge-seeking Ben Arfa
- Lions RB Swift inactive with concussion against Texans
- EU parliament backs lobster deal and EU-US mini trade pact
- Julian Assange's partner appeals to Trump to pardon him
- UK's Johnson appoints new chief of staff after aides' exit
- In Georgia, Republicans juggle Biden win and Trump loyalties
- Hungary, Poland uphold their veto to EU money mechanism
- 100-meter world champion Coleman appeals doping ban to CAS
- Low-cost carrier FlyDubai begins Israel flights after deal
- Roussel shares lead at Alfred Dunhill after run of birdies
- 'Final warning' for Pakistan cricketers in New Zealand
- Empty seats, delivered feasts as virus changes Thanksgiving
- COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams
- Tensions rise over housing of migrants on Spanish islands
- Vlhova beats US skier Moltzan to win 3rd race in 6 days
- Injured Packers DL Montravius Adams likely out for season
- AP Exclusive: Letter from Venezuelan jail: 'Give me freedom'
- France resumes tax on tech giants, seeks deal with US
- Road to NFL for Jets' Castillo began with one repeated dream
- Rams put leading tackler Micah Kiser on injured reserve
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times
- Dosunmu, Curbelo lead No. 8 Illinois past Chicago State
- Broncos: Lock safe after QB Driskel goes on COVID-19 list
- VIRUS TODAY: Americans celebrate Thanksgiving differently
- Washington LT Cornelius Lucas out again for Dallas game
- Court ruling cuts sentence for Quebec mosque shooter
- Bolles living up to first-round status at age 28 in year 4
- Darnold practices fully, on track to start Sunday for Jets
- Napoli fans flock to stadium in Maradona tribute
- European Tour Open Scores
- European Tour Open Par Scores
- Business Highlights
- Deshaun Watson's 4 TDs lift Texans to 41-25 win over Lions
- James Wolfensohn, former World Bank president, dies at 86
- Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim advance in Europa League
- Browns place DE Gustin on COVID list, team hit hard by virus
- Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena released in Mexico's Yucatan
- No. 1 Gonzaga defeats No. 6 Kansas 102-90; 3 Zags with 20+
- Police: Woman dead after van crashes into Buffalo monument
- Belinelli signs deal to return to his native Italy
- Sherfield's 3-pointer lifts Nevada over Nebraska 69-66
- Man United unable to fully restore systems after cyberattack
- Oregon State's Jefferson faces challenge in No. 9 Oregon
- BC-GLF--Alfred Dunhill Scores
- Mexico opens anti-monopoly probe against Wal-Mart de Mexico
- Culver powers No. 15 West Virginia past VCU in Sioux Falls
- No. 1 Gonzaga beats No. 6 Kansas 102-90 in season opener
- Early turnovers just the start of dismal loss for Lions
- Dallas OL Zack Martin hurts calf, won't return vs Washington
- Coronavirus: Russia agrees to produce Sputnik V vaccine in India
- North Macedonia opposition stages anti-government protest
- Angry Trump promises rally in battleground state of Georgia
- France will remember Dominici then focus on beating Italy
- North Korea attempts to hack South Korean coronavirus vaccine firms — spy agency
- MATCHDAY: Newcastle plays Palace after back-to-back losses
- UK to launch new watchdog next year to police tech giants
- Rome airport poised to try 'COVID tested" flights from US
- Mexican president presents 'ethical guide' book of precepts
- UK asks regulator to assess AZ-Oxford vaccine amid questions
- Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden
- A Venezuelan judge has found 6 American oil executives guilty of corruption charges and sentenced them to prison
- India: Farmers clash with police on protest march to Delhi
- Williams leads Auburn to 96-91 overtime win in opener
- Gibson, Washington roll past Cowboys 41-16 on Thanksgiving
- AP Week in Pictures: Asia
- Betley leads Cal past NAIA Northwest University 86-61
- McGhee hits career-high 7 3s, Liberty beats Mississippi St
- Inside Europe 27.11.2020
- Belgium: Iranian diplomat refuses to show for bomb plot trial
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Taiwan cabinet details plans to regulate pork imports from US
- Asia Today: South Korea cases stay above 500 for 2nd day
- Colorado-USC canceled by COVID cases; Buffs book SDSU
- Natarajan called into India squad; Rohit facing fitness test
- Tabbs' double-double helps BC beat Rhode Island 69-64
- LSU's Thomas scores 27 in collegiate debut
- Fire in Indian hospital kills 5 coronavirus patients
- Taiwan and Thailand cartoonists take part in comics exchange
- Cowboys miss chance for NFC East lead with another home loss
- Switzerland takes part in Singapore Fintech Festival 2020 with digital pavilion, Asia remains its key market
- Taiwan, France announce internship program
- New Taipei woman receives death penalty for strangling her 2 kids
- Asian stocks fall amid unease about vaccine development
- Australia wins toss, opts to bat in series opener vs India
- Taiwan high speed rail tightens mask rules to counter COVID-19
- Utah State's Peasley throws for 3 TDs, runs for another
- The First Online Annual General Meeting (AGM) by Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) Concludes Successfully
- Reports: Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
- Taiwan's Foxconn to move some Apple production from China to Vietnam
- This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
- Barcello, Harward help BYU beat New Orleans 86-61
- Today in History
- Families of 6 Americans convicted in Venezuela cry foul
- Asian stocks mixed amid unease about vaccine development
- Brazilians mourn death of Argentinian archrival Maradona
- Books by bike: Sri Lankan man runs mobile library for kids
- Taiwan considers new rules to prevent abuse of health system
- Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery
- Fists and pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament debate on US pork
- No. 3 Villanova beats No. 18 ASU 83-74 to win Empire Classic
- South Korea promotes 'sports diplomacy' to engage Pyongyang
- The Latest: Australian state marks 28 days with no new case
- Top California air, climate regulator hopes to run Biden EPA
- COMMANDO Hits the Thailand market with the launch of COMMANDO ORIGINAL
- Brandon Marshall tries to break the stigma of mental illness
- New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 against West Indies
- Taiwan to investigate state oil company’s Chad deal with China
- Coronavirus: Europe’s mink cull — 5 things to know
- Taiwan reports 14 imported coronavirus cases on Friday
- China hikes taxes on Australian wine amid political tension
- Taiwan employers, brokers must cover quarantine fees for migrant workers
- No extra cross-strait flights for Taiwanese heading home for Lunar New Year
- S Korea agency says N Korea executed people, shut Pyongyang
- In Santa's mailbag, a peek into children's pandemic worries
- Excerpts of letters sent to Santa
- Japan rejects China's Diaoyutai Islands sovereignty idea
- Government officials say Australian academic freed from Iran prison after more than 800 days has arrived back home
- German coronavirus cases now above 1 million
- AP PHOTOS: Greece puts faith in online schooling
- Academic detained in Iran for 2 years returns to Australia
- Pork protests delay Taiwan premier's briefing at Legislative Yuan
- Cher to visit Pakistan to help 'world's loneliest elephant'
- Unfazed Indian farmers press on protests against new laws
- Nordic countries promote sustainable solutions in Taiwan
- Over 70% Taiwanese oppose US pork imports: KMT survey
- Ethiopians flee Tigray capital in fear of imminent assault
- New Taipei sets up gamers’ alliance to produce international talent
- Sakamoto dominates women's short program at NHK Trophy
- Taiwan’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers available to APRC holders until Dec. 31, 2020
- Rabbi attacked at knifepoint by woman assailant in Vienna
- Taiwan’s National Palace Museum denies rumored name change
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Taiwan Tourism Bureau announces subsidies for domestic tour groups
- Japan spacecraft carrying asteroid soil samples nears home
- Magnitude 4.7 quake hits eastern Turkey, no damage reported
- 7-SELECT x TABASCO® Take Spicy to the Next Level In their first-ever crossover launching 25th November
- Ministry of Culture may amend rules for Chinese journalists in Taiwan
- Piano virtuoso returns to native Taiwan for twin concerts
- Students in Burkina Faso fear extremists more than COVID-19
- France: Police officers accused of beating Black music producer arrested
- Lawmakers throw pig guts, punches on Taiwan parliament floor
- FIFA world rankings
- India: Pakistan shelling kills 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
- British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air
- Facing terror charges, Iran diplomat skips trial opening day
- Northeasterly winds bring cooler temperatures to northern Taiwan
- Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck
- Pope backs Argentine women's opposition to abortion bill
- Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
- Thailand signs supply deals for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Belgium No. 1 in FIFA rankings, France 2nd and Brazil 3rd
- Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to host 18 test events
- Turkey probes German navy's search of Libya-bound freighter
- European seedings for World Cup qualifying draw
- France, UN to host new Lebanon aid conference amid deadlock
- Indonesian police move transgender celebrity to private cell
- Keep cool: Germany preps vaccine drive as COVID cases hit 1M
- Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 2.54% in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic
- HONMA Golf Announces FY2020/21 Interim Results
- New Zealand beats West Indies by 5 wickets in 1st T20
- US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures
- Putin foe Navalny urges EU to be ready for Russian election
- Poland threatens to veto EU budget in call to Merkel
- 15,000 UK jobs in peril as retailer Arcadia weighs future
- Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.
- For Big Tech, Biden brings a new era but no ease in scrutiny
- Candle wax in Oslo fjord puzzles Norwegian authorities
- New cardinals quarantine in pope's hotel ahead of consistory
- Iran shuts gov't offices, tightening virus restrictions
- F1 champion Hamilton fastest in 1st practice for Bahrain GP
- Business events scheduled for the coming month
- Former NBA lottery pick saw wave of Nigerian players coming
- Demonstrators in Iraq take to street unmasked amid pandemic
- Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit record 570
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Iranian state television says scientist that Israel alleged led a military nuclear program in early 2000s 'assassinated'
- PGA Tour gets share of European Tour TV as part of alliance
- Sweden requires more info to reopen 1994 ferry disaster case
- Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
- Minnesota tribes file to halt pipeline approval due to virus
- India's economy contracts by 7.5%, enters its 1st recession
- US colleges mull new virus protocols for students' return
- Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi
- Thai pro-democracy protesters warn of possible coup
- China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports
- NFL Glance
- NFL Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- Many turn to real Christmas trees as bright spot amid virus
- English Standings
- It's Brady, Mahomes in another marquee QB matchup
- COVID-19 in custody: Alabama ranks 9th for inmate deaths
- Brief buzz: Danish Mayfly named 2021 insect of the year
- Surging LA Rams seek revenge in rematch with slumping Niners
- Senate control brings new urgency to Georgia turnout drive
- Bills lose OL Ford to season-ending injury; Brown sidelined
- The Latest: Broncos scrap practice after more positive tests
- Iran foreign minister: 'Serious indications of Israeli role' in killing of scientist linked to military nuclear program
- Navajo school, students fight to overcome amid COVID-19
- Seattle's Russell Wilson looks to improve to 6-0 vs Eagles
- Retired NBA player Deng coaches South Sudan at tournament
- Vikings host Panthers in QB Teddy Bridgewater's return
- Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks
- Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects COVID-19 shot, calls masks taboo
- 0-10 Jets aim for first win against AFC East-rival Dolphins
- Belarus: Lukashenko hints at conditional departure
- Pandemic pushes Peru's vital peasant farmers to the brink
- No. 21 Oklahoma State looks to rebound vs Texas Tech
- Michigan QB Cade McNamara expected to start against Penn St
- TCU heads to Kansas with both teams eying much-needed win
- Purdue receivers look for right combination against Rutgers
- Vandy-Mizzou back on after SEC continues COVID-19 juggling
- Allen expects cleaner game as No. 12 Hoosiers face Terrapins
- Baylor, Kansas St look for boost after very different losses
- Browns, Jaguars down several defensive starters in matchup
- Colts, Titans vie for control of AFC South title chase
- Revitalized Illinois hosts undefeated No. 3 Ohio State
- Syracuse hosts NC State hoping to break 6-game skid
- Cardinals look to notch 1st win vs. Patriots since 2012
- Polish PM says he's told Merkel of plan to veto EU budget
- N Ireland police to pay damages to journalists over arrests
- Lolo Jones back in bobsledding, seeks elusive Olympic medal
- Jerry Seinfeld digs into 45 years of his jokes for new book
- No. 16 Coastal Carolina eyes division title vs Texas State
- Lampard not surprised to see Tottenham reborn under Mourinho
- Bills vs Chargers features matchup of NFL's top two passers
- Preview: No. 16 Coastal Carolina visits Texas State
- Hyundai, Kia fined for delaying US engine failure recalls
- Gase says Darnold to start for Jets vs Dolphins on Sunday
- Jeezy evolves from 'Trap or Die' to 'Grow or Die'
- Serie A plans league-wide weekend tribute to Diego Maradona
- 3 funeral workers fired over Maradona coffin photos
- Champion jockey of British horse racing handed 3-month ban
- Trump administration moves ahead on gutting bird protections
- Belarus: Leader says new constitution would put him from job
- As Vikings prepare for Panthers, Cook reflects on Teddy Time
- US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
- Greece sets price limit on COVID-19 tests at private clinics
- Travel agents in Mideast, Africa say UAE is blocking visas
- Blatter, Platini now suspected of fraud in 5-year FIFA case
- Still hunting playoffs, 3-7 Giants visit Burrow-less Bengals
- Timme, Kispert lead No. 1 Gonzaga past Auburn 90-67
- New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
- Republican David Valadao wins election to U.S. House in California's 21st Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. TJ Cox
- Unbeaten Northwestern rolls into matchup with Michigan State
- No. 11 Northwestern brings unbeaten mark to MSU matchup
- Poland's Meronk seeking history at Alfred Dunhill
- No. 21 Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from Bedlam loss
- Wisconsin CB Wildgoose says he plans to enter NFL draft
- Trudeau expects most of Canada to be vaccinated by September
- Ramirez leads No. 14 Arkansas women past Wake Forest 98-82
- No. 6 Florida can move closer to clinching East vs Kentucky
- Pinturault beats Kristoffersen in parallel race for 30th win
- No. 6 Florida seeking defensive turnaround against Kentucky
- Jets ready for Dolphins, certain they'll get win this season
- Bombing at ice cream shop in Somali capital kills at least 7
- San Francisco stuns No. 4 Virginia 61-60 in Bubbleville