英文新聞列表 English News List
- Pulisic pain: Injury after scoring in first FA Cup final
- Butler, Adebayo score 22 each as Heat top Nuggets 125-105
- South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed cases, still not at peak of its coronavirus outbreak
- South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed cases, still not at peak
- Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation from EPL
- Q&A: What would a US ban on Chinese-owned app TikTok mean?
- Teamer, Patton among 6 players released by Chargers
- Grace tests positive, knocking him out of contention and PGA
- Barcelona president backs Setién, sees Xavi as future coach
- Forecasters say Isaias weakens to tropical storm, expected to regain hurricane strength overnight as it nears Florida
- Antwerp wins Belgian Cup as soccer resumes in Belgium
- Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement
- Quigley shoots 64 for 1-shot lead in Champions tour return
- Big Ten Freshman of Year Cockburn returning to Illinois
- Browns tight end Njoku not seeking trade, commits to team
- Plenty of penalties helped Immobile match scoring record
- Thousand Words pulls upset to win Shared Belief at Del Mar
- Mbemba nets 2 as 10-man Porto beats Benfica 2-1 in cup final
- Manfred confident MLB can get through playoffs despite virus
- Fires in Brazil's Amazon up 28% in July, worrying experts
- Todd shoots 1-under 69 for 54-hole lead at WGC in Memphis
- Improbable wins Whitney for Baffert at Saratoga
- White Sox put star SS Tim Anderson on IL with groin strain
- Blackhawks stun Oilers 6-4 in series opener
- Detroit QB Stafford goes on reserve/COVID-19 list
- Refugee crisis worsening in southern Europe
- Cubs' Ross non-committal when asked about Kimbrel as closer
- Cowboys dump Forbath, clear path for 'Greg the Leg' Zuerlein
- Fowles, Collier help Lynx rally, beat Sun 78-69
- Who's in net? Goalie intrigue aplenty early in NHL playoffs
- Hopeful Growth wins $200,000 Monmouth Oaks at Monmouth Park.
- MATCHDAY: Italian league ends 12 months after it started
- Varlamov stops 27 shots, Isles beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 1
- Chargers' Joey Bosa signs $135 million contract extension
- Baby Trout: Angels' Mike, Jessica Trout welcome first child
- Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney are returning to Creighton
- Nick Kyrgios won't play US Open due to coronavirus concerns
- Padres' Hosmer on 10-day injured list with stomach ailment
- Bosox LHP Rodríguez out for year, inflamed heart from COVID
- Kang survives wild back nine to share lead at Inverness
- GOP: Renomination of Trump to be held in private
- Kubalik has 2 goals and 3 assists, Blackhawks beat Oilers
- Reports: Text to Pac-12 players encourages possible opt-out
- Parker, Williams each score 16; Sky slip past Mystics 88-86
- Sea warning issued for tropical storm Hagupit
- My Europe: Xenophobia, nationalism can only be defeated together
- George, Clippers rain 3s on Pelicans in 126-103 blowout
- Paul George, Clippers bury Pelicans with 3-point spree
- Pirates RHP Keller departs start with injury
- Opposing brothers Scott, Tyler Heineman share special moment
- LEADING OFF: Reds-Tigers debut MLB's 7-inning doubleheaders
- Maeda, Sano power Twins past Indians 3-0
- Troy Merritt takes 4-point lead in Barracuda Championship
- Minnesota 4, San Jose 1
- Stewart, Storm bounce back, beat Sparks 81-75 without Bird
- Urshela slam, Judge HR lead Yanks over Bosox, 5th win in row
- Minnesota advances to MLS semis with 4-1 win over San Jose
- Taiwan representative office in India sets up memorial for late former president
- Acuña breaks out with first HR, 2 RBI as Braves top Mets 7-1
- Gio Gonzalez helps pitch White Sox to 11-5 rout of Royals
- Bellinger sits, Dodgers still roll to 11-2 win over D-backs
- AP PHOTOS: Year on, India's lockdowns ruin Kashmir's economy
- Barron Trump's private school to stay closed for now
- Freeland throws 6 innings of 2-hit ball, Rox beat Padres 6-1
- Asia Today: South Korea reports 30 new cases
- Angels rally twice, snap 3-game skid, beat Astros 5-4 in 10
- Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers
- Angels recover after giving up late lead, beat Astros in 10
- Chatwood fans 11, Cubs hit 3 homers to beat Pirates 4-3
- Orioles extend Rays' skid to 4 with 5-4 win in 11 innings
- Jeff Petry lifts Canadiens past Penguins in OT in Game 1
- Today in History
- Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas
- Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85
- The Latest: Australia media say restrictions to be tightened
- 5 dead as South Korea lashed by heavy rains
- Valeri comes off the bench to lead Portland past NYCFC 3-1
- Athletics use late rally for 3-2 victory over Mariners
- India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces hurricane
- Afghanistan frees over 300 Taliban prisoners in Eid cease-fire deal
- Giants beat Rangers 7-3 despite starter Smyly's injury
- Gaudreau, Backlund score PPGs as Flames beat Jets 4-1
- Afghan troops kill senior Islamic state militant
- BC-GLF--FedEx Invitational Scores
- Blues beat Highlanders 32-21 in Super Rugby
- In Africa, stigma surrounding coronavirus hinders response
- Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe
- Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest
- Former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui foresaw Hong Kong's troubles
- Siemens Healthineers to buy US cancer care firm Varian
- Philippines virus cases top 100,000 in 'losing battle'
- Taiwan's Chief of General Staff announces more integration across Armed Forces
- Daylily season begins in Taiwan’s Hualien County
- Heavy rain hammers South Korea, leaving 6 dead, 7 missing
- Australia: Melbourne enters tough new lockdown and curfew
- Roma, Sinti survivors remember victims of genocide at Auschwitz
- 1 dead, 4 missing after ferry sinks off Thai island of Samui
- Reports: UK lawmaker arrested on accusation of rape
- Israel's Netanyahu rails at media over protests against him
- AP PHOTOS: Muslims worldwide mark Eid festival amid pandemic
- Taiwan's secretary-general to president resigns amid bribery linked to family
- Debate begins for who's first in line for COVID-19 vaccine
- Survivors of slain Ohio-based Marines mark grim anniversary
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Clock is ticking on Trump comeback as early voting nears
- Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for November election
- Ginsburg waited 4 months to say her cancer had returned
- House Dems seek to hold suburbs as Trump's slide worries GOP
- Pleasure flights launched by Taiwanese airlines sell out instantly
- Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers from coronavirus
- Taiwan sees new COVID-19 case while following-up on mystery case
- Unstable weather expected as tropical storm Hagupit moves closer to Taiwan
- BOYCOTT GAMES: Fields harbors no anger despite missing '80
- South Africa hits 500,000 infections but president hopeful
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Finnish prime minister marries her long-time partner
- Mexico arrests violent gang leader known for emotive videos
- With loan money gone, restaurants are at mercy of coronvirus
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- Insider Q&A: BaseCamp CTO David Heinemeier Hansson
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- NWSL Glance
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- WNBA Glance
- El Paso marks Walmart shooting anniversary amid pandemic
- Orphaned toddler grows up in shadow of massacre, coronavirus
- Iran's stock market hits record high amid battered economy
- Hamilton wins British GP to close in on Schumacher's record
- Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns
- SpaceX guiding NASA astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years
- Leading Democratic VP contender Bass defends stance on Cuba
- Protests in the long term: How is a lasting legacy cemented?
- Protests in the long term: How is a lasting legacy cemented?
- The Latest: Jaguars sign Adam Gotsis after 2 linemen opt out
- Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan
- Sam Horsfield wins Hero Open for his 1st European Tour title
- 1952 Helsinki: The Cold War comes to the Olympics
- AP WAS THERE: 1952 Helsinki Games
- Joey Votto to injured list, Reds activate Desclafani
- Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday
- AP Source: Marlins get 2nd straight day of no positive tests
- Rox reliever Oberg out with blood clots in arm, Davis hurt
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Butler misses Heat practice, teammate hints he's isolating
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Cubs star Bryant sits out again with stomach ailment
- 3 inmates, 2 staff injured in south Georgia prison unrest
- Venezuelan coalition opposed to Maduro rejects upcoming vote
- Ethiopians celebrate progress in building dam on Nile River
- Indians' Francona misses game for gastrointestinal condition
- Sheriff: Burger King worker shot, killed in waiting dispute
- Mets say Cespedes absent from ballpark, no reason given
- Cubs star Bryant sits out again with stomach ailment
- Tamar Braxton pays tribute to boyfriend for 'saving my life'
- Israel downs rocket launched by Gaza militants
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Browns place Landry on injury list, receiver on schedule
- SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes dramatic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico to end test flight
- All-American Luka Garza passes on NBA to return to Iowa
- Italy: Genoa inaugurates bridge, two years after tragedy
- Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software
- Packers remain confident in receiving group without Funchess
- BC-GLF--Hero Open Scores
- Mike Trout to return to Angels on Tuesday after baby's birth
- Blackhawks' Caggiula suspended for Game 2 vs. Oilers
- Hartley scores career-high 27, Mercury beat Liberty 96-66
- Iran hits hawkish US expert with symbolic sanctions
- Orioles beat Rays 5-1 for first series sweep since 2018
- Relaxed: Dressed-down look is making NBA coaches happy
- Giants' Williams designated with non-football injury
- Braves beat Mets 4-0 for 5th win in row; Cespedes opts out
- Coyotes hold off Predators 4-3 in series opener
- Genoa secures safety on last day of longest Serie A season
- Heavy rains and floods destroy houses, collapse dam in Sudan
- Madrigal's first 4 big league hits help White Sox top KC 9-2
- Garver, Twins lean on pen for 2-hitter to top Indians 3-1
- Mitchell, Dupree help Fever erase early deficit, beat Dream
- Arizona State'e Martin to return for senior season
- Hart has 34 saves in Flyers' 4-1 win over Bruins
- Senzatela sharp over 6 innings, Rockies hold off Padres 9-6
- Injured Jets in biggest trouble of NHL teams down 1-0
- Indian Premier League set to start next month in UAE
- Jets release guard Brian Winters after 7 seasons
- Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown
- Beijing's actions risk Hong Kong's future as global financial center
- Panthers DT Short anxious for return despite COVID-19
- Number 1 Golf Rankings
- Bills open training camp following early setbacks
- Thomas holds off Koepka to win WGC in Memphis, reclaim No. 1
- Gallo, Choo homer as Rangers avoid sweep in San Francisco
- Spurs beat Grizzlies 108-96 to move into 9th place in West
- Danielle Kang wins at Inverness in LPGA return to golf
- Baez's single in 11th gives Cubs 2-1 win over Pirates
- Michigan State's Tillman staying in NBA draft
- Kershaw sharp in return, Bellinger HR, Dodgers blank D-backs
- Laureano, Bassitt lead Athletics past Mariners 3-2
- Marqise Lee, Matt LaCosse bring Pats list of opt outs to 8
- Coyotes start fast, hold off Predators 4-3 in Game 1
- Wilson scores 19 to help Aces beat Wings 79-70
- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homers in 5th straight game
- Furyk wins Ally Challenge in his debut on PGA Tour Champions
- Thomas wins in Memphis; Kang takes LPGA Tour return in Ohio
- SOOCAS S3 Electric Shaver Hits US Market with Infinity Floating Tech
- Bregman's 11th-inning RBI sends Astros past Angels, 6-5
- New York Empire win World TeamTennis title
- Leading Off: Phillies end layoff, visit Judge, Cole, Yankees
- Irish Nobel Peace laureate John Hume dies
- Brewers' Pat Murphy 'resting comfortably' after heart attack
- Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
- Daly, Singh the latest to pull out of PGA Championship
- Kadri scores buzzer-beating goal as Avalanche beat Blues
- Tropical Storm Hagupit will come closest to Taiwan today
- Ohmyhome Emerged as Top Performing Agency Despite COVID-19 Industry Setback
- Asia Today: Duterte reimposing virus lockdown on Manila area
- 14 of Taiwan's diplomatic offices set up memorial for late former president
- Richy Werenski rallies to win Barracuda Championship
- Red-hot Judge powers streaking Yankees past Red Sox 9-7
- Korpisalo shuts out Maple Leafs 2-0 in first playoff start
- Coronavirus: Indonesia's small and medium businesses bear the brunt
- Taiwan People's Party escapes 'self-disbandment' at first members' assembly
- Tokyo Paralympic competition schedule will be same next year
- Up to 71% Off Baseus Tech Products for AliExpress Brand Day Starting on August 10th
- Today in History
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump hype on drug costs, hydroxychloroquine
- COVID relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume
- Asian shares mixed on US-China tensions, Wall Street gains
- British woman in Malaysia court for trial in husband's death
- Indian news site calls on Quad to back Taiwan in countering China
- CIP to set up wind power operation, maintenance center in central Taiwan
- Attack on prison in Afghanistan continues; at least 11 dead
- Advanced Energy to Introduce Three New Process Power Products During SEMICON West 2020
- Vulnerable eastern China areas evacuated ahead of typhoon
- Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge
- Idaho hearing could offer new details in missing kids' case
- This Week: Walt Disney, CVS, Uber results
- Korean Superstar, Yoo Ah-In of Spackman Entertainment Group’s Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, to Star in Netflix’s New Korean Original Series, HELLBOUND
- U.S. Homebuilding Surging Amid Uncertainty
- HSBC reports its net profit plummeted 96% in April-June from a year earlier as the pandemic took hold
- Apple removes more than 26,000 games from China app store
- HSBC says net profit plunged 96% in 2Q as pandemic took hold
- Analysis: Early returns say so far, so good for NBA bubble
- Next in summer of player empowerment: Pac-12 players unite
- Challenging road has QB eager to back up Titans' Tannehill
- Spurgeon scores 2, Stalock gets shutout as Wild top Canucks
- 'If not now, when?': Black women seize political spotlight
- Photo of the Day: Taipei bakery breaks English
- AP VoteCast: How Black women shape Democratic politics
- The Latest: Philippine capital going back under lockdown
- Sopel finds post-NHL purpose in sharing story about dyslexia
- 'If not now, when?': Black women seize political spotlight
- MLB looks to shorter doubleheaders to ease scheduling chaos
- Israeli military strike likely kills 4 militants from Syria
- Australian university under fire for deleting Twitter post critical of HK security law
- Afghan official says at least 21 people killed, 43 wounded in ongoing Islamic State attack targeting prison
- Rotation reports: Cleveland rolling, Houston in flux
- Analysis: Often on brink, Lebanon headed toward collapse
- PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '20: A trivia quiz that covers a century
- BC-GLF--Drive On Championship Scores
- PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '20: A capsule look at 10 contenders
- US PGA Championship field
- BC-GLF--Barracuda Championship Scores
- Trend Micro Cloud-Powered XDR Drives Monumental Business Value
- Facebook bans French comedian Dieudonne for anti-Semitism
- Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas
- Lebanon's foreign minister resigns amid economic crisis
- Lord & Taylor is latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
- Asian shares mixed on US-China tensions, Wall Street gains
- CECC advisor urges Taiwanese public not to fixate on maintaining zero cases
- Rajapaksa brothers to get strong support in Sri Lanka polls
- Taipower spends NT$16 million on scented candles from Su's Swedish son-in-law
- RB Hong Kong Named Among ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020’ by HR Asia
- Akezhan Kazhegeldin Calls on President Tokayev to Carry Out Political and Economic Reforms
- China, Australia spar on Twitter over South China Sea
- Taiwan's Taichung hiking challenge attracts numerous participants
- Family says politician John Hume, who won Nobel Peace Prize for work to end violence in Northern Ireland, has died at 83
- John Hume, who worked to end N. Ireland violence, dies at 83
- Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire
- Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI ill after visit to Germany
- David Lee named secretary-general to Taiwan president
- DPP initiates last minute canvassing ahead of S. Taiwan mayoral by-election
- Taiwan's Tainan to make mask-wearing compulsory indoors
- Cagliari hires Di Francesco to replace Zenga as coach
- 2020 Watch: And the Democratic veepstakes winner is?
- Yemen Houthi rebels claim fighters shot down a US-made drone
- Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos leaves country amid suspicions of bribery
- Notre Dame Cathedral's organ getting 4-year-long cleaning
- China accuses US of harassing Chinese students, researchers
- Rosa Parks letter on Martin Luther King Jr. on sale for $54K
- Serbian parliament convenes after elections, amid protests
- Outbreak hits Norway cruise ship, could spread along coast
- Philippine capital returning to lockdown as virus surges
- 'Zero chance' coronavirus is natural: Chinese virologist
- Baby elephant dies at St. Louis zoo weeks after his birth
- Google, ADT partnering on home security products
- As US milk sales rise amid pandemic, "Got milk?" ads return
- Shortage of remdesivir drives Taiwan to consider using alternative drug
- Koepka's biggest challenge is history in bid for 3 in a row
- One year after mass shooting, frustration in Ohio city
- Brentford to earn $200M+ if promoted to Premier League
- Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband
- Nuclear bailout tied to bribery scandal was years in making
- German laser tech company says gov't blocks exports to China
- First students resume class in Germany after corona shutdown
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Spain's new wave of infections hits the young, middle-aged
- Ferrari lowers guidance after Q2 profits nearly wiped out
- Zimbabwe continues arrests of critics, says opposition party
- Greece: 1 hurt as small plane hits shut village coffee shop
- Genoa inaugurates new bridge, 2 years after tragedy — in pictures
- Poland's top court confirms Duda's election for president
- The Latest: Copenhagen Tour de France start moved to 2022
- New Wisconsin justice sworn in during ultramarathon
- U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking
- Ukrainian police detain man with explosives at Kyiv bank
- Vietnam confirms 21 more cases in new virus outbreak
- Clorox becomes 'it' brand in world sheltered in place
- FIFA: Infantino not reckless for taking no notes at AG talks
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Man fatally shot at 8-year-old son's funeral; suspect held
- Venezuelan does funerals alone in Peru cemetery amid virus
- Albanian businessman’s assets seized, drug links suspected
- Wolfsburg's Mbabu out of Europa League after virus positive
- Gold in secret vault is traced to Hugo Chávez's former nurse
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- US manufacturing shows further improvement in July with an ISM reading of 54.2
- Mexico's school year to begin with instruction on television
- NWSL Glance
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- WNBA Glance
- US manufacturing shows further improvement in July
- US construction spending declines 0.7% in June
- GSB Gold Standard Corporation, Josip Heit and the Blockchain Technology
- Lawmaker arrest spotlights UK Parliament’s sex abuse problem
- Sorry, boomers: millennials and younger are new US majority
- BC-GLF--PGA Championship-Yards-Par
- Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-in
- US PGA Championship, 3 straight majors
- Nevada lawmakers OK mailing voters ballots, Trump slams move
- WTA Palermo Results
- USOPC opens books, gives more detail about sports funding
- Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia return to talks over disputed dam
- 1956 Melbourne Olympics: 1st Games in southern hemisphere
- Xinyi Glass Announces 2020 Interim Results
- Top tennis resumes in Palermo with no handshakes or showers
- France won't ratify Hong Kong's extradition agreement
- Genoa has new bridge 2 years after span's deadly collapse
- WCC institutes new rule to increase diversity
- Amid a financial scandal, former Spanish King Juan Carlos I says he is leaving Spain to live in another country
- Trump fires Tennessee Valley Authority chair, citing executive compensation, hiring of foreign workers
- Court: Hugo Chávez's former nurse hid gold in secret vault
- Trump takes disciplinary action against TVA leadership
- Ceremonies for El Paso shooting anniversary shaped by virus
- Vikings sign GM Spielman to multi-year contract extension
- Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal
- Falcons add experience, sign former Bengals CB Dennard
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Public ideas for Mississippi flag: Magnolias, stars, beer
- Europa League restarts, bringing back continental soccer
- House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing
- Mamukelashvili opts out of NBA draft, returns to Seton Hall
- Prosecutor seeking Trump's taxes cites probe of his business
- US retailers that have sought bankruptcy protection in 2020
- Work resumes on church destroyed on 9/11
- Panthers LB Christian Miller opts out of NFL season
- Doug Pederson says he feels great, has no COVID-19 symptoms
- Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert returning for senior season
- CEO of Puerto Rico's power company to resign amid outages
- 3 Wyoming sightseeing balloons crash, as many as 20 injured
- Suspended 2nd-tier game in Spain to be played this week
- BOYCOTT GAMES: Former US water polo star looks back on 1980
- Chicago Police: Suspect arrested in slaying of 9-year-old
- AP WAS THERE: 1956 Melbourne Olympics "Blood in the Water"
- "Blood in the Water:" War in the 1956 Olympic pool
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquires XFL
- Indians manager Francona not with team in Cincinnati
- Vatican calls for arson investigation at Nicaragua cathedral
- 3-time Slam champ Andy Murray gets 'Cincinnati' wild card
- WHO advance team ends visit to China to probe COVID origin
- GM alleges Fiat Chrysler spent millions to bribe UAW leaders
- Svechnikov's hat trick leads Hurricanes past Rangers 4-1
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion
- PGA Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Tests: 2.5% of Italians had COVID-19, far more in the north
- Champions Tour Statistics
- Journalist and police guard killed in southern Mexico
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- FAA spells out design changes needed in grounded Boeing jet
- Keselowski lands extension with Penske after 3rd victory
- Gurley celebrates 26th birthday as Falcons' new lead back
- Broncos' Ja'Wuan James skipping 2020 over COVID-19 concerns
- House panel calls new postal chief to explain mail delays
- India imposes fresh curfew in Kashmir, a year on from removing its special status
- St. Louis' 4-game series at Detroit postponed; 7 Cardinals players, 6 staffers test positive for COVD-19
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic
- List 2/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- List 3/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- List 4/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- 7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off
- Microsoft, ADT rise; HSBC, American Tower fall
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- VanVleet scores career-best 36, Raptors top Heat 107-103
- Trump wants broader role for telehealth services in Medicare
- Police apologize after girls handcuffed in stolen car mixup
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Field of Dreams game in Iowa postponed to 2021 due to virus
- CAS dismisses UAE appeal of Qatar win at 2019 Asian Cup
- Panama proposes flying Haitian migrants home after clash
- 49ers agree to 1-year deal with TE Jordan Reed
- Virginia gov faces new hurdle in bid to remove Lee statue
- Q&A: TikTok saga continues with Microsoft talks. Now what?
- MSNBC increases Wallace's workload, shifts Chuck Todd
- USAID official fired after anti-LGBTQ social media posts
- On Football: Opt outs should not have doubts or a deadline
- BC-US--Index, US
- AP Source: LA Angels recalling top OF prospect Jo Adell
- Jets release injured WR Quincy Enunwa after 6 seasons
- Raiders to play first season in Las Vegas without fans
- Marlins' Jeter blames outbreak on 'false sense of security'
- Soccer finalists in Brazil flouting virus rules
- Google unveils budget Pixel phone as pandemic curbs spending
- Colts Leonard continues to use perceived snubs as motivation
- Murad, Amal Clooney accuse leaders and UN of failing Yazidis
- Universal Orlando laying off undisclosed number of workers
- OBJ taking part in Browns camp following COVID-19 concerns
- Business Highlights
- Bird sidelined with bone bruise in her left knee
- WEtv to honor Tamar Braxton's request to end future work
- Probe of Kentucky barbecue cook's fatal shooting completed
- Jets slip past Flames 3-2 to tie series
- Ex-tennis player Puerta admits lying to CAS about doping
- British paper publishes police bodycam video of Floyd arrest
- Cubs slugger Bryant returns following stomach ailment
- Vikings land DT P.J. Hall in deal with Raiders for late pick
- Libyan commander responds to federal lawsuits in Virginia
- Humpback whale injures 2 swimmers off Australian coast
- Money sent by migrants to Mexico rises 10.5% in first half
- Penalties aplenty are common theme early in NHL playoffs
- Titans' top pick signed with Wilson removed from COVID list
- Kucherov, Lightning beat Capitals in East round-robin play
- No NBA draft yet as forward Yves Pons returns to Tennessee
- Rangers in an 0-2 hole as Carolina looks for series sweep
- Builder pitched to Trump wins new border wall contract
- Counsell: Murphy released from hospital after heart attack
- Taken by storm: Yankees, Phillies to play 3 in Philadelphia
- Carroll gets look at Adams on field as Seahawks move ahead
- Baseball Glance
- Judge: 'Discriminatory' to deny Puerto Rico access to US aid
- Forecasters say Isaias regains hurricane strength as it heads toward Carolinas
- Bosa says extension came together faster than he expected
- Packers QB Rodgers savoring moments, not dwelling on future
- Angels' Shohei Ohtani strains arm, won't throw for 4-6 weeks
- Reporter sues Golden Globes organization over member rules
- Kucherov nets shootout winner, Lightning beat Capitals 3-2
- Typhoon brings heavy rain, winds to Shanghai, coastal China
- LEADING OFF: Marlins back in action, Ohtani on the shelf
- Appeals court: NOAA can't make rules for offshore fish farms
- Big 12 to allow teams to play 1 nonconference football game
- Betts out of Dodgers' lineup at San Diego with finger injury
- Applications Open for the Asian Fund for Cancer Research's BRACE Award Venture Competition
- Stranded by virus, honeymooners hitch home on Antarctic boat
- Golden Knights rally for 5-3 playoff win over Stars
- UN: North Korea 'probably' has mini nuclear warheads
- Williamson loses shoe, but Pelicans get key 109-99 win
- Shortlist for Creative Awards of 2020 Taiwan Literature Award announced
- Equatorial Guinea Hold Discussions with African Energy Chamber and Updates on Energy Developments During Covid-19
- Hindus in India set to build temple at razed mosque site
- Chinese professor denies confirming PLA drill to be mock invasion of Taiwanese islands
- Chinese company claims metallic ‘black spots’ in baby formula are ‘caramel’
- Amazon Singapore Shines a Spotlight on Local Retailers this National Day
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- French legislators pay respect to Taiwan's former president Lee Teng-hui
- Legislative Yuan president stresses importance of Taiwanese history
- SugarCRM Named A Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for 8th Consecutive Year
- Somaliland reportedly weighing recognition of Taiwan
- Braves ace Mike Soroka out for year with torn Achilles
- Phillies return from layoff, lose to Cole and Yankees 6-3
- Brutal night: Soroka out for season, Mets beat Braves 7-2
- Crosby leads Penguins past Canadiens 3-1; Series tied 1-1
- Video shows crane game player try to catch parrot in S. Taiwan
- Albania transfers 'Islamic State' terror suspect to Germany
- Cole wins 19th in row, beats Phils 6-3 in pinstripes debut
- Bryant homers, Mills shines as surging Cubs beat Royals 2-0
- Hurricane Isaias has made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center
- Curfew in parts of Kashmir ahead of revocation anniversary
- Cruz's walk-off double lifts Twins past Pirates 5-4
- Votto homer lifts Reds to 3-2 win over Indians
- TCU chancellor: Patterson apologizes for use of racial slur
- Rockies beat Giants 7-6, match best start in team history
- Ex-gymnastics coach faces sentencing in Nassar-related case
- Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
- Pac-12 responds to football players threatening opt-outs
- Zoom to stop direct sales in China
- Today in History
- China to film anti-American movies to mark 70th anniversary of Korean War
- Trump giving $35 million to aid human trafficking survivors
- Cronenworth, Paddack help Padres beat Dodgers 5-4
- Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue
- Citi Hong Kong Releases Results of Second Quarter 2020 Residential Property Ownership Survey
- Trump nursing home plan limits supply of free COVID-19 tests
- Irksome in Iceland, brusque in Britain? US envoys draw ire
- Abreu, Moncada HR; White Sox spoil Brewers home opener, 6-4
- Pleasure flight launched by Taiwan’s StarLux flies off the shelves
- India’s residency law in Kashmir amplifies demographic fears
- Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge
- A's use big 5th inning to cruise past Mariners 11-1
- The Latest: UN says 1 billion students affected by closures
- Spackman Entertainment Group's Upcoming Art Film, STONE SKIPPING, Produced by Studio Take, To Be Released in Korea on 9 September 2020
- Australia: British-Australian woman in Iran prison 'is well'
- Leutele signs with Storm after Wolfpack leaves Super League
- Mets beat Braves 7-2; Atlanta ace Soroka tears Achilles
- Urgency to bear witness grows for last Hiroshima victims
- 3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand
- McDavid's hat trick propels Oilers past Blackhawks 6-3
- UN chief says 1 billion students affected by virus closures
- Mask factory workers in S. Taiwan caught stealing face masks
- Has Spain's former king Juan Carlos I fled to the Dominican Republic?
- Taiwan to reopen Guam office within one month
- Record temperatures, pending deals inflame Iraq's power woes
- Man thought dead found in UK forest after nearly 5 years
- A glance at Sri Lanka and its parliamentary elections
- LEADING OFF: Marlins back in action, Ohtani on the shelf
- Asian shares extend rally after S&P 500 nears record
- Baseball teams try to adapt, find safe options on road trips
- Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines
- Beijing sends foreign ministry delegation as Somaliland mulls recognition of Taiwan
- Day 11 of postponed Tokyo Games finally brings summer heat
- BP to cut dividends as it prepares for fossil fuel decline
- NTU professor says Belgian case most likely infected in Taipei in June
- Done for the year: Braves ace Soroka felled by torn Achilles
- Thai prosecutors suggest drug charge against Red Bull scion
- Australia needs to help US defend Taiwan against China
- Kashmir: A year of lockdown and lost autonomy
- Google Translate tells world to 'live with communists'
- 441 Taiwan contacts of Belgian being tested for coronavirus
- Where's Juan Carlos? Spain mulls former monarch's future
- Isaias weakens to a tropical storm over eastern North Carolina, says National Hurricane Center
- US called upon to safeguard Taiwan to protect TSMC
- Autonomous bus service begins in New Taipei on limited basis
- The Latest: Australia-West Indies T20 series in October off
- ANA resumes regular Taipei Songshan – Tokyo Haneda flights
- Sony's profit up as people staying home play video games
- Norway cruise ship passengers with coronavirus reach 43
- Albania transfers IS terror cell suspect to Germany
- Taiwan's US envoy prioritizes bilateral economic cooperation, national security
- Fashion Walk Actively Evolves Innovative Pop-up Store Concept
- Galaxy Integrated Resorts introduces GICC and the precinct’s latest MICE offerings in Macau at IT&CM China
- 3 New Zealand citizens killed by landslides in South Korea
- Ex-teacher hopes to free Belarus from president's iron fist
- Slow German bureaucracy keeps migrant worker families apart
- 83% of Taiwanese dads confident in independent parenting ability: Survey
- Taiwan premier praises government officials for resisting corruption
- 5 Things to Know for Today
- Singapore Airlines to resume flights to Taipei in September
- Three legislators held in Taiwan Sogo bribery case
- DIVIDEND ALERT: CASH DIVIDEND TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO ChipMOS ADS HOLDERS OF US$1.227 OR APPROXIMATELY US$0.949 AFTER TAIWAN WITHHOLDING TAX AND DEPOSITARY FEES
- Man beaten with bats over face mask dispute in Paris suburb
- Belarus: Lukashenko slams Moscow 'lies' as row with Russia escalates
- Outcry in Sweden after drive-by shooting kills 12-year-old
- Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather
- Belarus leader pledges allegiance to Russia ahead of vote
- Zimbabwe president unapologetic about arrests of critics
- China, WHO in talks on plans to trace coronavirus origin
- UK competition watchdog approves Amazon stake in Deliveroo
- ADB to lend Thailand $1.5 billion to aid virus response
- Family tells AP: Iran abducted California man while in Dubai
- Woman with husband's bones gets close look at Munich Airport
- Opinion: Juan Carlos, a once admirable king in tatters
- Parents unhappy with school options assemble learning 'pods'
- Lebanese try to storm energy ministry amid power cuts
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Sexual abuse: French investigation exposes skating coaches
- Researchers say UK faces a Brexit brain drain to the EU
- Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 differnt US recalls
- French figure skating rocked by sexual abuse findings
- Netanyahu warns Hezbollah after Israeli strike in Syria
- Helicopter crashes into Tennessee River; 1 dead, 3 saved
- Ireland batting first for a change vs England in 3rd ODI
- Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo sees Q2 profits up on cost cuts
- China vows response if US refuses visa renewal for its state media personnel
- European Union trust regulators investigate Google's plan to buy Fitbit over competition concerns
- EU regulators investigate Google's plan to buy Fitbit
- Ford CEO Hackett to retire, COO Jim Farley to lead automaker
- Iker Casillas officially announces end of his playing days
- Buccaneers add veteran RB LeSean McCoy on 1-year contract
- County pledges probe into health worker's coronavirus death
- Thai Cabinet approves draft law expanding access to cannabis
- Danish prince discharged after brain surgery in France
- Argentina reports debt restructuring deal with creditors
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Prospect of 2nd Boston Marathon bomber trial brings anguish
- Court OKs extradition of man linked to Venezuela's Maduro
- US conducts test flight of unarmed Minuteman 3 missile
- Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early
- 'Rock star' doctor tackles virus on California-Mexico border
- Countdown for complex power-sharing talks in North Macedonia
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- National League Glance
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Police officer, 3 others shot dead at Thai gambling den
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- WNBA Glance
- Gophers star Bateman skips season amid virus worry, goes pro
- Police department with Elijah McClain case gets new chief
- Malaysia police raid Al Jazeera's office, seize 2 computers
- No standing, no beer: German soccer aims to bring fans back
- COVID-19 reshapes back-to-school spending
- Golf finally has major championship; LPGA Tour stays in Ohio
- Judge sentences ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach to 90 days in jail plus probation for lying in Nassar-related case
- Uganda reports 2 new gorilla babies in Bwindi national park
- Ben Samuel shares lessons learned from 'Dating Around'
- AP sources: NFL opt-out deadline set, salary cap relief OK'd
- UN agency hails 'historic first' with child labor convention
- NIA lists up-to-date rules for foreigners wishing to visit Taiwan
- Kanye West withdraws petition to get on NJ's 2020 ballot
- Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke?
- Staying mentally fresh key in England-Pakistan test series
- US Embassy in Moscow: No info on Paul Whelan's whereabouts
- One year after mass shooting, frustration in Ohio city
- Skepticism, fear helps fuel virus on Mexico City's outskirts
- WTA Palermo Results
- Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut
- Trump signs $3B-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks
- Booking.com cuts workforce by thousands as travel atrophies
- Giants re-sign leading sacker Markus Golden
- Leavine Family Racing to close at end of 2020 season
- VIRUS DIARY: A friend dies but leaves something to hold onto
- Experts: Obstacles to charging police in Breonna Taylor case
- AP-Apple-Movies-Top-10
- Madrid Open tennis canceled because of virus spike in Spain
- Penske reverses course, closes Indianapolis 500 to fans
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Mexico purges security agencies of those tied to ex-chief
- ISU downsizes Grand Prix Series to more localized events
- 'Too many are selfish': US nears 5 million virus cases
- Tampa teenager accused in Twitter hack pleads not guilty
- AP Exclusive: Rare wildflower could jeopardize lithium mine
- Cards' Yadier Molina says he tested positive for COVID-19
- BOYCOTT GAMES: Wrestler finds peace despite road not taken
- Juvan upsets Vondroušová in 1st round of Palermo Open
- US appeals court: New policy on immigrants already does harm
- Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh says hundreds of casualties in Beirut explosion, including dead, wounded.
- Jaguars QB Minshew returns from brief, 'brutal' quarantine
- Ganassi makes crew chief change for Matt Kenseth
- With Cam gone, Bridgewater says Panthers feel like his team
- COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease
- Officials: Laptops for Alabama schools seized by US agency
- US Army names head of V Corps HQ to be based in Poland
- Official: US will extend support for Venezuela's Guaidó
- Israeli government official: Israel "had nothing to do" with Beirut blast
- Braves place Soroka on IL, designate Rusin for assignment
- Elbow room: Roethlisberger confident in return from surgery
- Defending champion Rafael Nadal says he will not play at 2020 US Open, cites COVID-19 pandemic
- Chip, Joanna Gaines return to 'Fixer Upper' for new network
- Navy SEALs Cut Ties with Museum Over Colin Kaepernick Video
- Trump's demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented
- Defending champ Rafael Nadal to miss US Open amid pandemic
- N Carolina sheriff apologizes for hog-tied inmate's death
- Lebanese Health Minister Hassan Hamad says more than 25 people dead, over 2,500 injured in the Beirut explosion
- Eberle scores 2 in Islanders' 4-2 win over Panthers
- So far WNBA teams scoring at breakneck pace
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Man City signs winger Ferrán Torres in first summer deal
- Lebanese health minister says at least 50 people were killed and 2,700 injured in the Beirut explosion.
- Trump's national security adviser recovers from COVID-19
- Virus hits Syria's national soccer team amid COVID-19 surge
- Prosecutor: Couple talked by phone on day kids' bodies found
- Mid-career move: Hopkins ready for new start in Arizona
- Woods in a better place heading into this PGA Championship
- Alabama proceeds with plan to remove artifacts from Clotilda
- Juan Soto reinstated from COVID IL, but not in Nats' lineup
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Ex-UAW chief says GM bribery claims are 'utterly baseless'
- Indians manager Francona undergoing tests, return unknown
- MLB Calendar
- Mosaic, Take-Two Interactive rise; Ralph Lauren falls
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- The death toll in a Beirut explosion has climbed to more than 60; more than 3,000 injured, Lebanon health minister says
- Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida
- Browns pleased with "engaged" Beckham so far in camp
- Neil Young sues Trump campaign, deriding use of famous tunes
- Chiefs' fortunate offseason helps with COVID-19 opt outs
- Disney 3Q revenue drops 42 percent, missing expectations
- AP PHOTOS: Terror, death, devastation in Lebanon explosion
- Second-division match rescheduled again in Spain
- Fox News Channel viewers tune out for John Lewis' funeral
- Los Angeles deputy says colleagues are part of violent gang
- India PM to lay foundation stone for flashpoint Ram temple in Ayodhya
- Beyond Meat's 2Q sales jump as more try plant-based burgers
- CB Jalen Ramsey confident in contract, new role with Rams
- Senate passes bill to drastically overhaul USOPC
- Trump hosts swearing-in of first Black Air Force chief
- Saros sharp, Predators even series with 4-2 win over Coyotes
- Jets' Mosley says opt-out was a very tough football decision
- Buccaneers rookie Wirfs prepares to do part to help Brady
- Fulham beats Brentford to secure return to Premier League
- Endangered GOP senators are driving force for virus deal
- Lions say Stafford's test was a false positive
- Dolphins' 2017 3rd-round pick Cordrea Tankersley waived
- US home of F1 gets its cash payment from Texas
- TV, big names make 1960 Rome Games 1st modern Olympics
- AP WAS THERE: 1960 Rome Olympics
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Powerful Colombian ex-president to lose freedom during probe
- NASCAR penalizes Xfinity team for illegal test at Daytona
- Vikings-Raiders trade rescinded after PJ Hall fails physical
- Questions being raised after Kodak's stock has a big moment
- Technical issue has California under-reporting virus cases
- Von Miller's transformation driven by Kobe, MJ, COVID-19
- Wilma Rudolph turns in triple gold performance in Rome Games
- Business Highlights
- Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'I'm tired of being disrespected'
- Berríos, Twins win 5th in row, top Pirates after drone delay
- Trump: Massive explosion in Beirut was likely an 'attack'
- NBCUniversal laying off workers amid pandemic pain
- MATCHDAY: Man United eyes quarterfinals as Europa resumes
- New York Fed study finds uneven business impacts from virus
- Maple Leafs shut out Blue Jackets 3-0 to even playoff series
- Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule 'came alive' on descent
- American, pilots agree on steps aimed at reducing job cuts
- Federal program offers new cybersecurity tool for elections
- Ex-Wallaby Kearns leads Aussie bid for 2027 Rugby World Cup
- Column: 'Big Game Brooks' faces major test to his reputation
- Emerging young stars stand out at MLS tournament
- LA Rams start scouting apprenticeship for minorities, women
- UN experts: North Korea flouts sanctions on nukes, missiles
- Aye Captains: Crosby, McDavid provide Penguins, Oilers spark
- Virgin Atlantic airline files for US bankruptcy protection
- Virus-stricken Marlins resume season with 18 new players
- Maddon: Shohei Ohtani won't pitch again for Angels this year
- New crisis in Peru as Congress rejects president's Cabinet
- Nicole Galloway wins Democratic primary election for governor in Missouri
- Spackman Entertainment Group's #ALIVE Number One In VOD Sales Since The First Day of Post-Theatrical Release On 28 July 2020 In Korea
- Singapore Celebrities Gather to Celebrate National Day at Madame Tussauds
- LEADING OFF: COVID-stricken Cards shuffle roster, Soto a go
- Congressional group wants Landis name pulled from MVP plaque
- #WeAreUnited players reach out to California Gov. for help
- Barbara Bollier wins Democratic Senate primary in Kansas
- Rahm finds expectations rising with great play at young age
- Mike Parson wins Republican primary election for governor in Missouri
- Australian leader says US-China war no longer inconceivable
- Ex-Google exec sent to prison for stealing robocar secrets
- Reyes backs Bieber pitching with homer in 4-2 Indians win
- Mike Trout calls for daily virus testing in return to Angels
- AP PHOTOS: Kashmir schooling now more challenging with virus
- AP sources: MLB plans 28-man rosters through postseason
- Sri Lanka votes in pivotal election following coronavirus delay
- Leading Tech Brand Baseus Announces 72-h AliExpress Super Brand Day Starting on August 10th
- Top Guns Join REBEL Fighting Championship
- Kantar Health Expands National Health and Wellness Survey into South Korea and Taiwan
- Infor CloudSuite Positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
- Taurasi, Mercury beat Dream for third straight win
- Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands
- Roger Marshall wins Republican Senate primary in Kansas
- AP Explains: Kashmir on edge 1 year after major Indian shift
- France: Firefighters struggle against raging fires near Marseille
- Meadows 2 hits in return from virus, Rays top Red Sox 5-1
- Hiroshima survivor recalls working on tram after A-bomb
- US health chief to visit Taiwan, highest level trip since 1979
- Night market in N. Taiwan to hold eco-event on Sunday
- Voting begins in Sri Lanka's parliamentary election
- Taiwan Navy launches first locally-built rapid mine-laying vessel
- Riley's 3-run homer helps Fried, Braves beat Blue Jays 10-1
- CECC shoots down National Taiwan University professor's speculation about Belgian case
- Health Secretary Azar to visit Taiwan in highest-level U.S. Cabinet visit since 1979 break in formal ties
- Gunmen shoot up offices of Mexican newspaper, no injuries
- US sending highest rep to Taiwan since 1979 break in ties
- Aho, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-1 for sweep
- Taiwan's Marine 'Iron Force' sent to Dongsha Islands ahead of PLA invasion drill
- Triumphant return for retooled Marlins, who beat Orioles 4-0
- Martha McSally wins Republican Senate primary in Arizona
- Political veteran Soong rumored to be tapped to head Taiwan's SEF
- Indian PM to lay foundation of temple at razed mosque site
- Jay Inslee advances to November election for governor in Washington state
- Márquez strikes out 9, Rockies beat Giants 5-2
- Stewart scores 22, Storm hit 11 3s in 87-74 win over Sun
- Fight against coronavirus: Is the Kerala model in India really working?
- Kimbrel shaky again, Cubs hold off Royals for 5th win in row
- Kendrick homers, Soto dances, Nats beat Mets 5-3 in return
- Dorsett Wanchai & Dorsett Mongkok Win the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award By TripAdvisor for Exceptional Hospitality
- Taiwan's Hualien donates supplies to sister cities in US, S. Korea, Germany
- 'We are no less American': Deaths pile up on Texas border
- Today in History
- Times Square advertisers asked not to run Hindu temple ad
- Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts
- Endangered GOP senators are driving force for virus deal
- Progress slow as urgency grows on virus relief legislation
- Piscotty hits A's 2nd walkoff slam this year, beats Rangers
- Asia Today: Australian state reports record virus increase
- Pollock homers, May strikes out 8 as Ddgers beat Padres 5-2
- Lives Lost: Parents hoped baby Kobe would play basketball
- 25 illegal migrant workers arrested in S. Taiwan
- Altuve, Correa homer, Astros tag Bumgarner, Diamondbacks 8-2
- FrieslandCampina Launches New Organic Milk Formula Organic FRISO PRESTIGE® BIO in Hong Kong
- Hiroshima survivors worry that world will forget
- Hiroshima survivor to mark 75th anniversary of atomic bomb attack
- Trend Micro Research Reveals Dangerous Design Flaws and Vulnerabilities in Legacy Programming Languages
- Retooled Marlins triumphant in return, beat Orioles 4-0
- China nominates candidate for international maritime disputes tribunal
- Loren Culp advances to November election for governor in Washington state
- Virgin Australia plans to shed staff under new US owners
- Lawyers to argue about psychologist in newspaper attack case
- Trout homers in 1st AB as father, Angels beat Mariners 5-3
- Asia shares mixed amid jitters over US stimulus, China trade
- Retooled Marlins triumphant in return, beat Orioles 4-0
- Lebanese Red Cross official says at least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded in Beirut explosion
- Lebanese survey devastation after massive Beirut explosion
- Miller lifts Canucks over Wild, ties qualifying series at 1
- Adam Scott back in PGA chase after long break Down Under
- The Latest: New Zealand unemployment rate shows improvement
- Spieth chasing Grand Slam and hardly anyone notices
- Japanese man tests positive for coronavirus after leaving Taiwan
- 7 dead, 5 injured in migrant car crash in northern Greece
- Taiwan sees record-breaking life expectancy of 80.9
- Virus lockdown shuts Kashmir year after autonomy is stripped
- Colorado St investigates athlete claims on COVID reporting
- Envision Digital Announces New Management Hires in Ongoing Global Expansion
- France: 22 hurt, 2,700 evacuated from fires near Marseille
- Staying sharp a concern during virus-induced layoffs
- Novel bunyavirus re-emerges in China, kills seven
- Taiwanese businessman indicted for trying to help China recruit spies
- The Latest: Lebanese PM appeals for help after Beirut blast
- Trump encourages mail voting in Florida, but sues in Nevada
- BMW loses 212 million euros in Q2, sees rebound in China
- Japan's Honda sinks for quarter as pandemic crashes sales
- 444 of 461 Taiwan contacts of Belgian have tested negative for coronavirus so far
- Swedish singer ends ties with Huawei, says China 'not a nice state'
- British parliamentary group urges sanctions on Hong Kong authorities
- South Africa sees dip in new virus cases but warns of return
- 8 patients to receive organs of New Taipei police officer
- Taiwan beefs up ties with Paraguay via meat imports
- Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion
- Video suggests explosions in North Korean city near China
- City streets drain of life in Australia's toughest lockdown
- Beijing reclassifies international shipping lanes in South China Sea
- Former Taiwan party leader to leave NPP amid corruption allegations
- Taiwan National Museum launches AR dinosaur tours
- Another cruise ship in Norway stalled amid infection fears
- Acer Reports Q2 2020 Results: Operating Income NT$2.13 Billion with Record High Margin of 3.2%
- Typhoon exposes 'tofu-dreg project' in E. China
- Reports of illicit seeds sent to Taiwan from China increase
- Biden campaign announces $280 million ad buy through fall
- US PGA Championship Tee Times
- Heavy rains pound N. Korea, triggering worries about damages
- UK judge: Meghan friends can stay anonymous in privacy case
- Pakistan win toss, batting first vs England in 1st test
- Egypt, Sudan suspend talks with Ethiopia over disputed dam
- Edmunds: With low interest rates, should you lease or buy?
- Virus keeps tourists from Africa's great wildlife migration
- 5 Things to Know for Today
- New Investment Committee to Provide Solutions to Finance Africa's Energy Resurgence
- Tanzanian miner strikes it rich again with huge gem find
- Taiwan announces eight public venues where mask-wearing is compulsory
- Suspect tells German court he fired fatal shot at politician
- Unclaimed body of Taiwanese teenager identified after 3 years
- Cuomo takes over governors group as virus batters states
- At least 17 killed as Bangladesh passenger boat capsizes
- Telemedicine provider Teledoc to spend $18.5B on Livongo
- Districts go round and round on school bus reopening plans
- French President Emmanuel Macron is to travel to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support after massive explosion
- Europol: global sport under "greater risk" of match fixing
- CVS posts strong 2Q, with virus delaying elective procedures
- Taiwan military sends soldier with coronavirus symptoms for test
- Croatia marks 1995 blitz; Serb politician there for 1st time
- French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Ex-Trump adviser plans book on future of polarized America
- Israeli military sets up coronavirus task force
- Catlin out of tournament after breaking COVID-19 protocol
- 'Save Space Camp' drive prompted by virus reaches $1.5M goal
- Taiwan allows more students to return but not from China
- Choctaw Indians bear brunt of virus outbreak in Mississippi
- Penguin poop spotted from space reveals hidden colonies
- US trade deficit drops 7.5% to $50.7 billion in June
- Survey: US companies cut back sharply on hiring in July
- US trade deficit drops in June on record rise in exports
- Woman hurls racial slurs at Black landscapers in viral video
- Amsterdam, Rotterdam order use of masks in busy streets
- Half of human head found floating in Tamsui River in New Taipei
- Bulgaria: PM Borissov offers to step down to save government
- Ukraine's leader asks Belarus to transfer detained Russians
- Turkey announces inspections, measures to curb COVID-19 rise
- A shattered Beirut emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
- Trump considering giving convention speech from White House
- AP Interview: Martins is Portugal's latest coaching success
- Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 7
- Mourners honor Nobel laureate and peace advocate John Hume
- Spanish club Alavés hires coach Pablo Machín
- UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Treasury ramps up auctions as borrowing, virus surges
- Former officer who shot Rayshard Brooks sues over firing
- Lockdown re-imposed in Scottish city over virus 'cluster'
- Coronavirus: Germany warns against travel to parts of Belgium
- N Carolina county joins Asheville with vote for reparations
- Pete Hamill, legendary New York columnist, has died
- Deportivo player questioned by police after leaked audio
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- 5 found dead in suspected arson fire at Denver home
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- WNBA Glance
- Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend
- Services sector index increases to 58.1 reading in July
- Services sector index increases to 58.1 reading in July
- Turkey sends rescue and medical teams after Beirut explosion
- Man killed in Chicago shooting was local rapper, police say
- Lebanon putting unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest after huge explosion killed more than 100
- Arsenal to cut 55 jobs due to financial damage from pandemic
- Colombia's long virus lockdown fuels anxiety and depression
- Scottish Conservatives pick new leader as key election looms
- The Latest: Gossett becomes 4th Browns player to opt out
- Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google
- Biden on cognitive test: 'Why the hell would I take a test?'
- French intelligence agents charged in alleged murder plot
- Girl Scouts sex-abuse claim included in NY civil case flurry
- Six Nations tournament to resume in October
- AP source: Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination
- Facebook launches a new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels
- GSB Gold Standard Banking, Josip Heit and The Value of Gold
- AP source: Biden won't go to Milwaukee for acceptance speech
- SpaceX's Mars test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
- For Liam Neeson and son, ‘Made in Italy’ was a family affair
- Chinese court frees man accused of murder after 27 years in prison
- Club pros at PGA see COVID-related surge in golf back home
- WTA Palermo Results
- Leafs' Muzzin out of the hospital, will not return in series
- US Open singles champs to get $850K less prize money in 2020
- NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division
- Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount
- Braves place Adams, Albies on IL, reinstate Markakis
- State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor's ouster
- AP PHOTOS: Beirut images show shattered, dust-covered city
- Bale not in Madrid squad for match against Man City
- UN-backed Lebanon tribunal delays verdicts in Hariri assassination trial following Beirut blast
- Hotels criticized for taking virus money face investigation
- Confederate monument vandalized outside Alabama courthouse
- Minister: Cyprus can help EU fill east Med 'power void'
- Trump's envoy close to Brazil's leader -- some say too close
- Judge upholds corruption convictions of Lindberg, consultant
- BOYCOTT GAMES: Could another Olympic reset be on tap?
- Skiing World Cup opens week early to avoid tourist crowds
- Samsung's new phones test consumer demand for pricey gadgets
- Judge issues tight schedule in district redrawing case
- Ionescu heads to New York to see ankle, foot specialist
- Survivors of doctor's sex abuse object to dismissal filing
- US cruises are off through October after infections overseas
- Maloney, Torres win after delayed count in NY House primary
- Italian Open tennis tournament could be expanded
- Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
- NFLPA president, Browns C Tretter wants daily COVID testing
- Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks
- NYTimes wins new digital subscribers as ad revenue craters
- 3rd suspect arrested in Panama mass murder
- Couple in Confederate flag flap finds Scandinavian solution
- Trump to laud Arizona as success of virus 'embers' strategy
- Former NFL player Dhani Jones helping give out $500
- Not easy eating green: Herbivores most at extinction risk
- Dolphins believe Howard, Breida represent upgrade at RB
- Missouri Secretary of State Aschroft defends school comments
- Judge: Doctrine shielding police from lawsuits is wrong
- Lawsuit: School mishandled disabled student’s rape report
- Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Shirley Ann Grau dies at 91
- Panthers avoid elimination, beat Islanders 3-2 in Game 3
- Juan Soto to make 2020 debut for Nationals, batting cleanup
- Trump's Ukraine envoy pick says he'll flag election meddling
- Dutch cyclist Jakobsen in induced coma after crash in Poland
- Man City makes Ake second signing of summer transfer window
- Russia on verge of firing outspoken anti-doping agency CEO
- Creavalle makes a statement with Black Lives Matter design
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Shakhtar, Copenhagen advance as Europa League returns
- Ravens WR Marquise Brown sporting larger frame, more speed
- GOP senators support more money for airlines to pay workers
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Man born in Hiroshima lights 1964 Tokyo Olympic cauldron
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Porn, rap interrupt Zoom hearing of Twitter hacking suspect
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Titans coach still waiting for chance to work with Beasley
- Florida tops 500K virus cases as testing resumes after storm
- Mills wants activism to be remembered more than gold medal
- Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing
- AP Was There: Don Schollander wins 4 gold medals in swimming
- House arrest of Colombia's Uribe exposes post-peace tensions
- Chiefs eye Breeland suspension with confidence in young CBs
- Progressives say primary wins latest sign of momentum shift
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Cardinals add depth with safety Brice, receiver Patton
- Pompeo: US to call UN vote on Iran arms embargo extension
- Bills CB Tre'Davious White unsure if he will opt in or out
- Ga. Tech begins most unusual season with 2-a-day practices
- Fiat Chrysler to recall vehicles that may pollute too much
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Disney, Monster Beverage rise; Teladoc, Nikola fall
- Francona still not managing Indians due to medical condition
- NBA releases testing results, no players confirmed positive
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Police charge alleged MS-13 members with trafficking teen
- Alabama gives OC Steve Sarkisian big raise, to $2.5 million
- FBI: Multiple groups involved in Ohio $60M corruption scheme
- Column: Big and booming, DeChambeau is PGA Tour must-see TV
- Downdraft blamed for crashes of Wyoming sightseeing balloons
- BC-US--Index, US
- Police: 3 teens inadvertently jump wall into Mar-a-Lago
- Selena Gomez takes the heat in new cooking show
- Cardinals return to St. Louis, get in workout ahead of games
- Garland, Hall each score in 3rd as Coyotes beat Preds 4-1
- Minnesota man sells '57 pickup for $75 he paid 44 years ago
- Nicaragua archbishop rejects that chapel fire was accidental
- Business Highlights
- 'We don't seem to learn': Beirut explosion echoes US tragedy
- WVU safety Martin to sit out season, cites health issues
- Report: Texas Tech women's staff fostered culture of abuse
- A look at some deadly explosions involving ammonium nitrate
- Harding Park a public course with a history of elite winners
- New chief of embattled Colorado force wants cops to see bias
- Fatal quarrel among Palestinians ignites protest in Ramallah
- Errani showing signs of clay-court revival in Palermo
- 76ers guard Simmons leaves game with left knee injury
- Ivanka Trump nets $4M at fundraiser for President Trump
- US charges ex-Guatemala economy chief with money laundering
- Inter Milan to sign Alexis Sanchez on permanent deal
- Joe Judge: No shirking responsibility in coronavirus fight
- Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
- FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant
- Videos show jail officers restraining North Carolina inmate
- Rivers moving into whole new world after joining Colts
- PGA Championship at a Glance
- Wright direction: Standout senior guard returns to Colorado
- Report says pilot became disoriented in fatal Atlanta crash
- Nats ace Scherzer leaves start vs Mets after just 1 inning
- 76ers beat Wizards 107-98; Simmons leaves with knee injury
- Kaley Cuoco takes to skies in 'The Flight Attendant'
- Fed should address racial gaps in jobs, income, Dems propose
- Porter posts 2nd straight 30-point game, Nuggets beat Spurs
- Pollution turns one side of divided Paraguayan lagoon purple
- Mostert weighed family issues before deciding to play
- MATCHDAY: Sevilla takes on Roma in Europa League
- Jets' Williamson overcame 'dark places' on road to comeback
- Tiger Woods might have a new putter for the PGA Championship
- 8 Western nations urge Russian forces to leave Georgia
- 3 Mexico smugglers undone by screech of their howler monkeys
- Hiroshima, Japan, marks the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, that killed 140,000 people.
- AP Interview: Clyburn warns US lacks plan to stop virus
- Chargers' Lynn: Taylor is going to get chance to start at QB
- State Dept.: Russia pushes disinformation in online network
- Feds propose consent decree to ensure care at Virginia jail
- Bomb survivors lament Japan not doing enough for nuke ban
- Visiting Phils beat Yankees 11-7 at home to open twin bill
- Lightning beat Bruins 3-2, improve to 2-0 in seeding round
- New Orleans sheriff regains authority over troubled jail
- San Diego to offer coronavirus tests at US-Mexico border
- Trump again says Lebanon blast might not have been accident
- Marlins win again, blank Orioles 1-0 in doubleheader opener
- Stricker still gets to pick half of his Ryder Cup team
- Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post
- Georgia governor signs new law to protect police
- WR Stefon Diggs embracing fresh start with Buffalo
- President of Venezuelan soccer body Berardinelli dies
- Fan-free playoff hockey still proving plenty intense
- Top court rules Brazil must protect Indigenous in pandemic
- NYC prosecutor sought records from Trump's bank
- Mexico inaugurates dam that is flooding Indigenous sites
- US talks tougher on Chinese tech, but offers no specifics
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Chubb launches Work from Home insurance in Hong Kong SAR
- Scherzer exits; Porcello gets 150th win, Mets top Soto, Nats
- Homemade bombs damage ATM at New Zealand mall
- Kim directs aid to North Korean town under virus lockdown
- CIFI's contracted sales grew by 51% year on year to RMB 21.99 billion in July 2020
- Carleton, Brown have career nights, Lynx beat Liberty 92-66
- 5 things to know as Hiroshima marks 75th A-bomb anniversary
- LEADING OFF: Hitters slumping, cutdown day, Scherzer's exit
- Angels' Ohtani wants to keep pitching despite arm troubles
- Dobnak shines in homecoming, Twins top reeling Pirates 5-2
- Verdugo, Chavis homer to back Pérez as Red Sox beat Rays 5-0
- Clevinger's solid start leads Indians to 2-0 win over Reds
- Update: Taiwan woman positive for coronavirus after arriving in Hong Kong
- Ryu, 'pen team on 2-hitter, Blue Jays beat depleted Braves
- Wilson, Robinson each score 20, Aces beat Mystics 83-77
- Masks once again compulsory on Taipei Metro
- Portland 2, Philadelphia 1
- New Zealand man appeals guilt in British backpacker slaying
- Lawyer: Michael Cohen has offer to be a political consultant
- Beijing protests US health secretary's upcoming visit to Taiwan
- Hong Kong correspondents face unusual visa problems
- Filipina arrested for scamming countrymen in Taiwan out of NT$80 million
- Chinese fishing near Galapagos Islands raises fears for wildlife
- Magic's Gordon hurt, Raptors continue to roll in 109-99 win
- Houser strong, Brewers stop White Sox 6-game win streak, 1-0
- Fire kills 8 coronavirus patients in Indian hospital
- Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gap
- Philippines' Rappler CEO applauds Taiwan's healthcare and democracy
- Japanese monk's Heart Sutra beatboxing video goes viral
- First-place Marlins sweep O's, move to 5-1 despite outbreak
- Trend Micro Research Reveals Serious Vulnerabilities in Critical Industry 4.0-IT Interfaces
- Petry's goal in 3rd lifts Canadiens past Penguins again
- MAC says Beijing barring Chinese students from coming to Taiwan
- Belt's 3-run homer lifts Giants over Rockies 4-3
- Darvish pitches Cubs past Royals 6-1 for 6th straight win
- Petry gets tiebreaking goal in 3rd, Canadiens beat Penguins
- Brown leads Celtics to 149-115 rout of Nets
- Today in History
- AAA: Partially automated driving systems don't always work
- Seeking refuge in US, children fleeing danger are expelled
- Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid
- 'We don't seem to learn': Beirut explosion echoes US tragedy
- No hoopla: Virus upends Trump, Biden convention plans
- Justice Thomas maps own course, at wheel of his 40-foot bus
- Parker, Gray lead Sparks to 86-75 win over Fever
- Coronavirus: Philippine doctors wary of Duterte's 'militaristic' response
- Obama's Medicaid expansion keeps gaining ground under Trump
- COVID-19 Likely a Geopolitical Game Changer in Asia: Aon 2020 Risk Maps
- VP contender's Cuba baggage a burden in Florida
- Somaliland president rejects China's deal to drop Taiwan
- A's top Rangers 6-4, win 5th straight behind Olson's 2 HRs
- Calhoun's inside-the-park HR sparks D-backs past Astros 14-7
- MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts
- Pederson homers twice to lead Dodgers over Padres, 7-6
- The Latest: Australian hot spot state says don't panic-buy
- Seager hits 200th HR, Mariners outlast Trout, Angels 7-6
- Olympic rings in Tokyo Bay removed for "maintenance"
- Virus lockdown for world’s smallest and rarest wild pigs
- UN discusses Kashmir for 3rd time since India ends statehood
- Lack of study and oversight raises concerns about tear gas
- Lack of study and oversight raises concerns about tear gas
- Canadian pastor guilty of defying Myanmar's coronavirus law
- Canada should increase engagement with Taiwan: Vancouver TECO
- COVID-19 quarantine lapses often start at the top Down Under
- Inside Europe: 06.08.2020
- Toews' 2nd goal breaks late tie, Blackhawks beat Oilers
- Election aftermath: LGBT emigres don't wait to see 2nd term
- Toyota's profit plunges as pandemic halves vehicle sales
- Bank of England holds interest rates at record low
- Asia Today: Central Japan region put under virus emergency
- Pakistan: Rising cases of animal cruelty anger activists
- Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from S. Africa
- Asian shares mixed as investors watch talks on US stimulus
- Etiqa pledges to support healthcare personnel in Singapore with free COVID-19 benefit including personal accident cover
- Tokyo governor tearful when paying respects to late Taiwan president
- LEADING OFF: Hitters slumping, cutdown day, Scherzer's exit
- Another Australian university limits academic freedom due to Chinese pressure
- CPA Australia: Hong Kong Businesses to Lead the Way in Fintech Usage in the Coming 12 Months
- Closed for vacation: France faces new virus testing troubles
- Chinese virologist claims coronavirus derived from 'Zhoushan bat virus'
- Torrential rains in Seoul prompt rare river flood warning
- Is it safe to reopen schools during the pandemic?
- Surge in German factory orders bolsters hope for recovery
- Wednesday's Sports in Brief
- Lufhansa see revenues drop 80%, no full recovery until 2024
- New lockdown ratchets up economic pain in Australian city
- OpenLegacy to Support Shimane Bank in Accelerating its Digital Transformation
- The Latest: French presidency says Macron arriving in Beirut
- Roma sold to the Texas-based Friedkin Group for $700 million
- Lebanese clear blast rubble from roads around cratered port
- DEUTZ AG: Dr. Sebastian Schulte to be new Chief Financial Officer of DEUTZ AG
- Poland's leader sworn in for 2nd term amid virus precautions
- Canadian citizen sentenced to death in China on drug charge
- Nicaraguan ambassador moves to India after 12 years in Taiwan
- U.N. says tens of thousands affected by floods in Sudan
- Cyprus, France to boost defense ties under cooperation deal
- Taiwan's DPP mayoral candidate shares campaign policies with YouTuber
- Siemens profit falls on COVID-19 issues, taxes
- Drought makes Chiaming Lake in E. Taiwan look like ‘sunny-side-up egg’
- Solomon Islands seizes Taiwan's donation of anti-pandemic supplies meant for province in need
- Nintendo profit zooms as virus has homebodies playing games
- French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Lebanon to offer support after massive explosion
- Taiwan Railways to launch sleeping cars in coming years
- President to discuss Taiwan’s challenges at Hudson Institute video event
- Cyclist in Poland crash stable after 5-hour surgery on face
- Taiwan's foreign ministry calls China 'global trouble maker'
- Taiwan's `Red Virus' online game takes aim at Xi Jinping
- Germany mandates tests for some arrivals as cases increase
- MediaTek and Intel Advance Partnership to Bring 5G to Next Generation of PCs
- 5 Things to Know for Today
- Alexis Sanchez completes move to Inter Milan from Man United
- Study: Central Europe to face major droughts without climate action
- 81 sick after suspected food poisoning at hotel in N.E. Taiwan
- Hilton sales plunge in second quarter with travel frozen
- Many more likely sought jobless aid amid resurgence of virus
- Cabinet reshuffle in Thailand installs new economic team
- Afghan council to decide whether Kabul releases 400 Taliban
- TikTok owners show true colors with communist flag
- Valtteri Bottas retained by Mercedes for next F1 season
- Hearing set for 5 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe
- Belarus police target media, arrest DW reporter before vote
- Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways posts $758M in half-year losses
- Tikhanovskaya challenges Lukashenko's power in Belarus vote
- Chunghwa Telecom Announces Appointment of Vincent Y.S. Chen as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
- Cellini Launches Interest Free Payment Plans As Singapore Enters Phase 2
- UK says 50 million face masks it bought might not be safe
- Vingroup Meets FIDO2 Standard for The Second Time for Its Strong Authentication Server
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- NFL partners with three organizations to get out the vote
- 'See you in court': ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump
- Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans
- Controversial Russian extremism case ends with conviction
- Germany: French man arrested in child abuse investigation
- England take 3 wickets as Pakistan limited to 187-5 at lunch
- A teacher challenges Lukashenko, Europe's last dictator
- 9-year-old pulls dad to shore after fracturing neck in dive
- Belarus' leader of 26 years warns against election protests
- Pope on Hiroshima: Possession of nuclear weapons "immoral"
- Police: Man spit at boy who refused to remove his mask
- European court adviser sides against German McCann suspect
- Turkish currency hits all-time law amid market jitters
- AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance
- Bill Babcock retiring as Grand Slam Board tennis director
- TEST
- TEST 2
- US journalist calls for end to 'one China' policy
- Ledley King hired as Jose Mourinho's assistant at Tottenham
- Global Forecast-Asia
- English Premier League reverts to maximum 3 substitutions
- Playing electoral defense, Trump to promote recovery in Ohio
- 1968 Mexico City Games marked by protest, falling records
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- English Standings
- Sri Lanka: Rajapaksa brothers win thumping majority in parliamentary vote
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- WNBA Glance
- Cambodian butcher quits dog meat trade, shuts slaughterhouse
- New surgery keeps Márquez out of MotoGP race this weekend
- Economy tanking, Cuba launches some long-delayed reforms
- Coroner: TV host Flack killed herself before assault trial
- Yuexiu REIT Announces 2020 Interim Results
- Winters signs with Bills after being released by Jets
- Court denies 2 appeals in Charlottesville rally beating
- The Latest: PGA Championship begins in chill and quiet
- Zimbabwe reporter denied bail as government arrests critics
- AP Was There: Black fists raised at '68 Mexico City Olympics
- Central, Eastern Europe on Pompeo's itinerary for next trip
- WTA Palermo Results
- New York attorney general sues to dissolve the NRA, saying its leaders exploited the company for personal gain
- NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
- Guardiola says defender Garcia turns down new Man City deal
- Ray Lewis' sons will transfer to play football at Kentucky
- Family of 4 rescued, found clinging to overturned boat
- Dozens feared dead after boat capsizes off Mauritania coast
- Vogue UK spotlights Black activists, social change
- Sarri confident about Juve future independent of Lyon result
- London Marathon to feature only elite runners, unique route
- Past champions Clijsters, Murray get US Open wild cards
- Egypt, Greece sign maritime deal to counter Libya-Turkey one
- After recovering from virus, Domingo vows to clear name
- Brazil police make raids in alleged hospital corruption case
- Mexico Cabinet member on thin ice after leaked comments
- Perez could return to F1 racing after coronavirus quarantine
- French president announces global fundraising conference in coming days for Lebanon after devastating Beirut blast
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus ahead of planned meeting with President Donald Trump
- Arkansas woman pleads guilty to killing former lawmaker
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit
- In devastated Beirut, French leader offers comfort and a hug
- 'My worst nightmare': Laid-workers endure loss of $600 aid
- The Latest: NASCAR's Spencer Davis tests positive for virus
- Colombian leader faces criticism for opining in Uribe case
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- US senators take aim at German port over Russia pipeline
- NYC begins registering travelers at COVID-19 checkpoints
- 2 Keystone XL pipeline workers get virus, but work continues
- Report: Many suspects in mass attacks experienced stressors
- Trump's Iran envoy quits administration as US pushes embargo
- Democrats sue Georgia election officials over lines at polls
- Gov. Cooper: Trump's coronavirus strategy 'nonexistent'
- UK ambassador to China to head British mission to the UN
- US health agency relaxes travel advice for several countries
- Man, apparently armed, holds four hostages at French bank
- Apple shines in pandemic with $2 trillion value on horizon
- Zidane says Bale asked not to play for Madrid at Man City
- 4 poultry plant execs indicted after 2019 immigration raid
- Star Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons opts out of season
- Supporters, opponents of Hindu temple meet in Times Square
- Hamilton uncomfortable negotiating new deal during pandemic
- Workers want mandated temp checks for casino patrons
- Commission rejects Trump push for add debate against Biden
- McCaffrey: I should be No. 1 pick in Fantasy Football drafts
- Grubauer, Francouz make strong cases to start in net for Avs
- A Lebanese judge says 16 port staffers have been arrested over this week's deadly blats in Beirut
- Former President Bush pays tribute to immigrants in new book
- Agency: Virginia Parole Board violated law, policies in case
- Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen reach Europa League quarterfinals
- Iowa court dismisses suit over coverage for sex reassignment
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- US PGA Championship Tee Times
- Not just Price is right: Canadiens have Penguins on brink
- Jones facing new challenges in 2nd year with new O, no Eli
- AP Analysis: Will Beirut's blast be a catalyst for change?
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Virus precautions, uncertainty mark opening of Ohio St camp
- Once in crisis, Ecuador city now helps others battle virus
- Sharvin shoots 63 to lead by 1 shot at English Championship
- Army secretary: Fort Hood has high rates of murder, assault
- US aid begins flowing to Lebanon in wake of deadly explosion
- Bogdanovic's career-high 35 lead Kings past Pelicans 140-125
- OraSure, Becton, Dickinson fall; Bausch, Vista Outdoor rise
- Uber lost $1.8B in 2Q as riders stayed home and ordered in
- Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama top preseason coaches' poll
- English Championship Scores
- Brady learning new playbook, excited to get started in Tampa
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Captain astonished that his ship delivered Beirut explosive
- Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?
- Mexico resort pulls controversial 'anything goes' tourism ad
- Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 1 million, while experts say the continent’s real toll is far higher
- 2 Aberdeen players have coronavirus, 6 others self-isolate
- Angels' Ohtani homers in 1st at-bat since pitching shutdown
- Filly Ramona Hill favored in $1 million Hambletonian
- Israel strikes Gaza in response to explosive balloons
- Bosa brothers reunion on hold after Joey's new deal in LA
- Pirates rally past Twins 6-5 to end 7-game losing streak
- Africa passes 1M confirmed virus cases; true number far more
- Grand Teton seeks goat cull help after canceled air shoot
- 66 players opt out of NFL season due to coronavirus pandemic
- Fed's Main Street pandemic support program off to slow start
- While Steelers remain united, Tomlin warily eyes 2020
- List of players to opt out of playing the 2020 NFL season
- Boeser, Pettersson help Canucks top Wild 3-0 for series lead
- Packers' Wagner savors chance to play for home-state team
- AP Explains: Is a Trump White House acceptance speech legal?
- Martić, Kontaveit and Giorgi rally for wins in Palermo
- Business Highlights
- Sri Lanka polls: Rajapaksa brothers heading for landslide
- Jason Day continues recent improvement with early PGA lead
- Phils-Marlins set for 7 games in 5 days in new MLB schedule
- US ambassador says Iran is world No, 1 sponsor of terrorism
- Trump targets Canada, re-imposing tariffs on aluminum
- Raiders unable to utilize all their new digs in Las Vegas
- Quiet please: A PGA with no fans and the new normal for golf
- Olympic skater Alvarez achieves another goal: his MLB debut
- Anaheim Ducks re-sign D Larsson to 2-year, $2.4 million deal
- Suns win 4th straight bubble game, top Pacers 114-99
- Astros' Emanuel banned 80 games for performance enhancer
- Ohtani homers, Bundy brilliant as Angels top Mariners 6-1
- Olson homers, Fiers gets 1st win as A's sweep Rangers
- Cadillac says new electric SUV has features to take on Tesla
- MATCHDAY: Champions League back with City-Madrid, Juve-Lyon
- Jason Day leads PGA as Koepka continues to be a major force
- Murphy's pinch-hit HR lifts Rockies over Giants 6-4
- Judge nixes Trump bid to delay suit from woman alleging rape
- Simmons had enlightening offseason despite no new contract
- Southern Mexico state bans junk food sales to children
- Column: Tiger positions himself for a major chase at PGA
- Laughton scores twice to lead Flyers past Capitals 3-1
- Ohtani homers, Bundy goes distance in Angels win
- Packers say they won't have any fans for 1st two home games
- Senegal president offers condolences to Denver fire victims
- Panama charges 12 Haitian migrants for protest
- Advanced Energy Introduces Innovative, Five-Output Power Supply For Solar PV Manufacturing Industry
- China's July exports spike an unexpected 7.2%
- India cricket board suspends IPL deal with Chinese sponsor
- New Zealand sailing stars Burling, Tuke, to lead SailGP team
- Erik Jones won't return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021
- Clemson's Swinney: "Awesome" to return to field amid virus
- Capital One fined $80 million in data breach
- Results show Sri Lanka’s powerful Rajapaksa brothers secured a landslide victory in this week's Parliamentary election
- So far, so good for Caribbean Premier League COVID-19 tests
- Bill Hagerty wins Republican Senate primary in Tennessee
- Apparent roster snafu changes Blue Jays pitching plans
- Hagerty rides Trump support to Senate GOP win in Tennessee
- Kim visits North Korea flood zone, orders shelter, food aid
- José Ramírez powers Indians past Reds 13-0
- J.T. Realmuto's 3-run homer helps Phillies beat Yankees 5-4
- Kaymer inspired by video of last major win 6 years ago
- STORY REMOVED: US--Election 2020-Senate-Tennessee
- Trump broadly prohibits unspecified ‘transactions’ with Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat via executive order
- Hagerty rides Trump support to Senate GOP win in Tennessee
- Vegas dominates St. Louis 6-4, one win from West's top seed
- Marquita Bradshaw wins Democratic Senate primary in Tennessee
- MLS cuts ties with FC Dallas goalie Gonzalez amid abuse case
- Leong Poh Kee partners up with Impossible Marketing for digital outreach
- Junior Genetics offers Genetic Testing Service for Children in Taiwan
- Braves' Markakis hits walkoff HR after opting into season
- China sentences another Canadian to death on drug charges
- Baseball Glance
- LEADING OFF: Cards back in action, Yanks seizing AL East
- Texas Tech women's coach fired one day after report of abuse
- Chinese masks labeled as Taiwanese found on e-commerce platform
- Taiwan's president to speak at US think tank video conference
- AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia
- Marlins beat Orioles 8-7 to complete stunning 4-game sweep
- Dbacks beat Astros 5-4 on Calhoun's double in ninth
- Royals beat Cubs 13-2, stop 6-game slide
- China fumes over United States ban on use of TikTok, WeChat
- Cracked up: Driver snaps, but DeChambeau powers through
- Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
- Malaysia's ex-finance minister charged over tunnel project
- Opinion: Croatia on path towards reconciliation with Serbian minority
- Czech senate president to fly to Taiwan on Aug. 29
- Blockbuster movie director launches fundraiser for 'Taiwan Trilogy'
- Taiwan in talks with US to purchase advanced drones
- Asia Today: Australian state's infections 'relatively flat'
- US stops advising against global travel, but hits Mexico
- Orlando City 3, Minnesota 1
- Germany: Trade and production surges after coronavirus
- Dubois caps hat trick in OT, Blue Jackets put Leafs on brink
- Harden's 39 help Rockets past short-handed Lakers 113-97
- Today in History
- MOE confirms first-time Indonesian students not among those cleared to enter Taiwan
- A brief look at the opening round of the PGA Championship
- July US jobs report is expected to point to hiring slowdown
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- A's coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute
- UN reports sharp increase in cybercrime during pandemic
- 4.8 earthquake shakes southern Puerto Rico, rattling many
- US lists Taiwan as low-risk after lifting global 'Do not Travel' advisory
- AskTraders.com Expects Online Trading Activity In Malaysia To Be Above Pre-COVID-19 Levels Until End-2020
- Yelich hits inside-the-park homer, Brewers beat White Sox
- Virus talks on brink of collapse, sides still 'far apart'
- Health ministry says 2 million Indians have been infected with the coronavirus, country's death toll exceeds 41,000
- 2 rescued sea turtles released in Florida after recovery
- India hits 2 million coronavirus cases as deaths pass 41,000
- Kabul to open traditional council on release of 400 Taliban
- US kids, parents perform DIY tests for coronavirus science
- Hong Kong: How China's security law is pushing citizens to emigrate
- US: Border tunnel appears to be 'most sophisticated'
- Belarus court hands DW reporter 10-day prison sentence
- China's July exports rise despite coronavirus, US tariff war
- Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
- China to hold live-fire drill following US health minister's historic Taiwan visit
- Calls for justice in Black suspect's death in North Carolina
- Lives Lost: Man of the sea made his home in Sonoran Desert
- Taiwan office staff member in France isolating at home with coronavirus
- Flames beat Jets 4-0 in Game 4, win qualifying round series
- Seth Rogen's Israel comments highlight fraught diaspora ties
- China sentences 3rd Canadian to death on drug charges
- Taiwan policy on Chinese students 'discriminatory': China's Taiwan Affairs Office
- Flaees beat Jets 4-0 to advance to next round
- 89% of Taiwanese oppose China's 'one country, two systems': Poll
- US sanctions Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Chinese officials
- S. Korean doctors strike over med school plan amid pandemic
- NTUC LearningHub Commemorates National Day By Offering An Estimated Total of Over SGD 1 Million Worth of Access To Free Courses On Online Learning Platform, LHUB GO
- BC-GLF--PGA Championship Scores
- Protesters rally in Portland as mayor decries violence
- Asian shares skid amid virus woes, China-US trade tensions
- BC-GLF--Marathon Classic Scores
- BC-GLF--PGA Championship Leaders Cards
- Key hole at the US PGA Championship
- Russia's race for virus vaccine raises concerns in the West
- Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 5 in India, disaster teams sent
- New Taiwan passport design up for public vote
- K11 x MOCA presents MOCA Masks exclusively in Asia Pacific
- The Latest: French exports down 21.5% as pandemic bites
- Chunghwa Post features Nantou in new set of Taiwan stamps
- Protesters seek to block eviction of left-wing Berlin bar
- Air India Express plane crashes in Kerala, killing several
- Coronavirus in Afghanistan: Do confirmed cases depict the real picture?
- China sentences fourth Canadian to death on drug charges since sharp downturn in ties over arrest of Huawei executive
- China sentences fourth Canadian to death on drug charges
- US health secretary to arrive in Taiwan Aug. 9
- Volcanic ash from Japanese island reaches E. Taiwan
- Taiwan’s Asus announces world’s first HDMI 2.1-certified gaming monitor
- Rescuers in Lebanon recover more bodies days after blast
- Day Turns Up Heat in Warmer-Than-Expected Round 1 of PGA
- Lakers not exactly rolling along as playoffs approach
- The Latest: ICC reports surge in video views during pandemic
- Summer hockey is looking like a very young man's game
- Former Japan prime minister to visit Taiwan and pay tribute to late president
- Perez to miss 2nd F1 race after positive coronavirus test
- Taiwan's development of 'Teng Yun' drone on schedule
- Australia leader refuses to attack political foes over virus
- Taiwan military inspects AAV7 amphibious vehicles after US accident
- UK vows action after record-high migrant crossing of Channel
- The Latest: French investigators seeking Beirut blast clues
- Foreign students in Taiwan cry out for help over quarantine
- Britain braces for record-breaking high temperatures
- Swiss ink deal with Moderna for 4.5M doses of COVID vaccine
- Exclusive: Satellite images show Chinese cities flooded by Yangtze River
- Taiwan pledges $350,000 to US-led women's empowerment initiative
- Racing Point hit with 15-point deduction over brake ducts
- Legendary Taiwanese historian Chuang Yung-ming dies at 78
- 5 Things to Know for Today
- Malaysia's Mahathir forms new party in fight back attempt
- South African rugby aims for September restart without fans
- Power outage leaves several blocks in the dark in Manhattan
- Belgian court rejects move to extradite ex-Catalan minister
- Ivory Coast president to run for 3rd term amid objections
- German nudist chases down boar who snatched his laptop
- Thai protesters threaten escalation as police make arrests
- Turkish lira keeps sliding, hits historic lows amid pandemic
- What we know about the explosion in Beirut
- Russia warns it will see any incoming missile as nuclear
- 'Chief mouser' Palmerston retires as UK's top diplomatic cat
- Spackman Media Group Artist Son Ye-jin to Endorse Philippines’ Smart Communications
- 'The world exploded': Beirut blast takes a husband, father
- Rebels beat Brumbies 30-12 in Super Rugby Australia match
- South African police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwe protest
- Barca may need youth to get past Napoli, reach CL final 8
- 27 dead after migrant boat capsizes off West African coast
- StarLux launches air travel tour to Taiwan's Dongsha Islands
- UK to spend millions to ease Brexit red tape for N Ireland
- Bottas fastest in practice for 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
- Belarusian leader's virus swagger fuels anger ahead of vote
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Adin Steinsaltz, groundbreaking Talmud translator, dies
- England's cricket tour of India postponed due to pandemic
- Leaders of Russia and Belarus discuss arrested contractors
- Georgia DA who charged officers faces tough primary runoff
- China has stolen Taiwan’s semiconductor secrets: Wired
- Google removes 2,500 China-linked YouTube channels
- England hangs on to reach 159-5 vs Pakistan in first test
- Indian court rejects plea to end trial of 2 Italian marines
- Turkish president slams Egypt-Greece deal, drilling resumes
- Bulgaria: Police remove tent camps, protesters vow to stay
- Alabama high school football team, band under quarantine
- Europeans urge fair election in Belarus, criticize run-up
- Fuel loading begins at 1st nuclear plant in Belarus
- Winfrey demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards
- Chinese medicine doctors, dealer detained in lead poisoning case
- US Ambassador Kelley Currie: 'Iranian regime is the greatest enemy of its people'
- Salary caps for teams in lower leagues of English football
- VIRUS DIARY: We eloped, just not the way we'd planned
- The First Corporation to Ever Excel Digital Transformation in Multi-industry Changed Its Identity
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Dutch cyclist in Poland crash conscious, in good condition
- 6-12 game bans for racism introduced in English football
- VIRUS DIARY: We eloped, just not the way we'd planned
- Palermo sets example for the return of tour-level tennis
- A US first, New Hampshire woman gets second face transplant
- NBA Individual Leaders
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Trump moves against Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat apps
- WNBA Glance
- Basketball player dies during training in Serbia
- Palestinians say woman killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
- Brent Scowcroft, national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George HW Bush, dies at 95, Bush spokesman says
- Thousands of British Airways employees face job losses
- Israeli team's massacre overshadows sports at 1972 Olympics
- Voters weary as Puerto Rico prepares for historic primaries
- Israeli racewalker recalls surviving 1972 Munich massacre
- Taiwan defense analysts play down China military drills
- Ford, Bush presidential adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95
- Appeals court revives House lawsuit for McGahn's testimony
- Sun Life Opens Singapore Branch
- Alpine glacier in Italy threatens valley, forces evacuations
- Penguins turn to goalie Tristan Jarry with season on line
- El Salvador political stalemate a drag on pandemic response
- Virus resistant: World's Longest Yard Sale still lines roads
- Federal suit filed against Saudi crown prince by ex-official
- Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully
- Indian news reports say Air India Express flight skids off runway while landing in heavy rain; some people injured
- Iran indifferent to Trump envoy's quitting amid embargo push
- WTA Palermo Results
- Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported
- Ohio Supreme Court to hear armed school staff training case
- The Latest: China's Li off to strong start on 2nd day of PGA
- Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist
- Appeals court sides with teen who spoke out against assault
- AP Source: Pac-12 Commissioner meets with player group
- 2 more top-10 women -- Svitolina, Bertens -- out of US Open
- Big jump in Italy's daily new cases driven by travel
- Loan program ends, hard-hit businesses hope for 2nd chance
- Maryland QB Josh Jackson opts out, along with 5 others
- Q&A: Cineworld CEO on re-opening Regal theaters in U.S.
- Fed official defends slow start to Main Street loan program
- Pro-Russia vaccine misinfo finds home in US Facebook groups
- Police say at least 14 people are dead and 123 injured after Air India Express plane skids off runway in southern India
- Prosecutors: Doctor, wife illegally imported meds from China
- Amid pandemic, Hall of Fame Village plans move forward
- Eye candy: More than 50,000 pink flamingos mass in France
- Scowcroft, national security adviser to 2 presidents, dies
- Judge: U-Michigan must alumni about doctor abuse lawsuits
- North Carolina sheriff's office changes restraint policy
- 18 players in Bangladesh soccer squad have virus
- Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon may be at 14 year high
- Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test
- Michigan county official defends slur, says he's not racist
- Comedian Andy Dick sues man who punched him in New Orleans
- 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup in NZ moved to 2022
- Judge rejects pharmacy chains' bid to toss opioid suits
- Scottish game off after 8 players who went to bar get virus
- American oil execs, held 2 years, go to trial in Venezuela
- US reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19
- Louisiana man serving life for $30 drug sale set to be freed
- Face time: Browns' Stefanski visited QB Mayfield in February
- US intelligence warns about election interference by China, Russia, Iran
- US intelligence says Russia is using a range of measures to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
- Islanders advance with 5-1 win over Panthers
- US sees election threats from China, Russia and Iran
- World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg to make 2020 debut Sunday
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Mauritius asks France for help as stranded ship leaks oil
- AP Explains: 5 key takeaways from the July jobs report
- So far in MLB, West is best at avoiding COVID-19 disruption
- Giants long-snapper Zak DeOssie retires, won 2 Super Bowls
- US consumers increased borrowing in June by 2.6% after big declines in prior months
- State chief justice blasts small-time thief's life sentence
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Sullivan cards 62 to lead English Championship by 1
- 49ers sign former first rounder Dion Jordan to 1-year deal
- AP Explains: From Hong Kong to TikTok, US-China ties plummet
- Q&A: What's up with Trump's orders on TikTok and WeChat?
- Canada's last intact ice shelf collapses due to warming
- US consumer borrowing up in June after 3 months of declines
- Martić and Kontaveit reach Palermo Open semifinals
- White, Poelti lead Spurs past short-handed Jazz 119-111
- Newton embracing new challenge, fresh start with Patriots
- Chelsea: Pulisic out for 6 weeks, could miss start of EPL
- Employee in college admissions bribery case to plead guilty
- Briscoe making case for promotion to NASCAR's top Cup level
- Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands
- North Carolina to relax 10-person limit for GOP convention
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Canadian held at Virginia immigration detention center dies
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Colorado prison escapee caught after nearly 50 years on run
- No set guidelines for calling off US Open if COVID outbreak
- Canada says it will impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports
- Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs
- Zillow, Stamps.com rise; Uber, Illumina fall
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Virus tempers Hambletonian, the highlight of harness season
- Lightning-Flyers, Avalanche-Golden Knights are for top seeds
- Gunmen kill at least 20 in village in eastern Burkina Faso
- Mauritius declares environmental emergency after Japanese-owned ship that stranded offshore begins spilling tons of fuel
- Wild end to Spain's 2nd division 'virus' match 3 weeks later
- Linebacker Vic Beasley finally reports to Titans for camp
- Keselowski still seeking 1st win at home track in Michigan
- Pelicans resting Zion Williamson against Wizards
- Indians hitting coach Van Burkleo opts out due to COVID-19
- Endangered Brazilian monkeys get a bridge to themselves
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- DA investigates after girls handcuffed in stolen car mix-up
- Park service gets new chief as new cash flows from Congress
- Bradshaw overcomes odds to win Tenn. Senate nomination
- Ronaldo nets 2 but Juventus knocked out of Champs Lg by Lyon
- Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University.
- Man City beats Real Madrid to reach Champions League QF
- Virus-quieted oceans open window for Shark Week researchers
- BC-US--Index, US
- Liberty University's Falwell taking leave of absence
- Coaches to have own Hall of Fame category for next 4 years
- 4 US deaths tied to methanol-based hand sanitizers
- Arrest of Polish LGBT activist leads to scuffle with police
- Pompeo rejects Congress' subpoenas for IG, Biden probe info
- Packers' pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games
- Alleged 'Football Leaks' hacker released from custody
- US court will rehear Epstein victims' claims over plea deal
- Fort Hood commander's transfer on hold amid investigations
- Business Highlights
- Emmanuel Macron visits Beirut: Can there be a 'French solution' for Lebanon?
- Kraken hire Everett Fitzhugh as club's first broadcaster
- Coyotes advance with 4-3 overtime win over Predators
- Eminent scholar of early U.S., Bernard Bailyn, dies at 97
- Li at his best and builds early lead at PGA Championship
- Jets' Herndon focused on bouncing back from lost season
- Swinging hard lifts Champ into contention in PGA
- US health chief to visit Taiwan, a COVID-19 success story
- States ask that Trump's district drawing order be stopped
- Braves-Phillies postponed due to rain, doubleheader Sunday
- UN: Up to 9 children killed by airstrikes in northern Yemen
- NFL medical boss: New COVID-19 protocols to verify positives
- Canadiens stun Penguins 2-0 to win qualifying round series
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Germany vows more inclusion for Sinti, Roma during EU presidency
- AP PHOTOS: Cadets train at West Point amid a pandemic
- LSU adds Missouri, Vanderbilt in revamped SEC schedule
- MATCHDAY: Barca-Napoli, Bayern-Chelsea in Champions League
- Islanders top Panthers 5-1 to advance in playoff prelims
- Saints sign linebacker Bradham, activate linebacker Ellis
- Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68
- Reward offered in Denver fire that killed 5 from Senegal
- Minus stars, Nets clinch playoff spot in victory over Kings
- Mexico sets up justice commission for Yaqui Indians
- Chargers' Tyrod Taylor maintains same mentality as starter
- NBA playoff picture comes into a bit more focus
- Washington releases RB Guice after domestic violence arrest
- MTV VMAS scraps indoor performances, moves to outdoor sets
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Joe Arpaio loses bid to win back Arizona sheriff’s post that he held for nearly quarter-century before ouster in 2016
- Joe Arpaio loses sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid
- FAA employees who oversee airplane makers report pressure
- Brazil soccer's Serie A begins as COVID-19 deaths at 100,000
- LEADING OFF: Cole goes for 20th win in row, Cubs-Cards off
- AP sources: Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision
- White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez wants to stay in left
- Even Davis gets 2 hits as O's total 19 in 11-0 win at Nats
- Zane Smith scores first NASCAR win in overtime at Michigan
- Lions waive DT Daylon Mack
- US sanctions pro-China leader of Hong Kong, other officials
- Harris, Embiid lead 76ers past Magic 108-101
- Bad week for Mexico tourism capped by mis-translations
- Perez hits sac fly in the 8th, Rays beat Yankees 1-0
- Asia Today: Australian state records 466 cases, 12 deaths
- Hong Kong, China officials denounce US sanctions
- Missed tap-in costs Fowler the weekend at PGA Championship
- Holiday scores 28; Pelicans top Wizards without Williamson
- Cease, White Sox blank Indians 2-0
- Putter goes cold, Woods struggles simply to make cut at PGA
- Surprising Marlins win again, top Mets 4-3 for 6th straight
- Red Sox Hold off Blue Jays with Moreland's Bat and Bullpen
- Bauer strikes out 12 as Reds defeat Brewers 8-3
- Matthews scores power-play goal in OT, Leafs knot series
- Q&A: Nagasaki marks 75th A-bomb anniversary on Sunday
- China opposes US military drone sale to Taiwan
- US sanctions pro-China leader of Hong Kong, other officials
- Iran asks UN to hold US accountable for plane interception
- Czech Senate president defends Taiwan trip as based on 'values'
- Padres beat Dbacks 3-0 behind Davies, three solo homers
- A brief look at the second round of the PGA Championship
- Today in History
- Poland: Police arrest 48 pro-LGBT protesters
- Tigers outslug Pirates 17-13 in 11 innings after layoff
- Rays hold Yankees to 2 hits in 1-0 win
- The Latest: India reports 933 deaths as cases near 2.1M
- Trout homers again on birthday, but Angels fall to Rangers
- Murphy drives in 4, Rockies keep rolling, beat M's 8-4
- Homer happy: Dodgers pummel Samardzija, Giants 7-2
- Taipei Dome construction to resume after five-year hiatus
- Letter to the Editor: China faces growing pact of nations
- Biden risks alienating young Black voters after race remarks
- 2 ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack
- AP sources: Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision
- Tropical Storm Jangmi expected to pass east of Taiwan
- A's hold off Astros in 13th inning for seventh straight win
- Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks beat Wild 5-4
- Virus aid talks collapse; no help expected for jobless now
- Indian plane skids off hilltop runway, cracks, killing 18
- US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump
- Belarus' leader faces toughest challenge yet in Sunday vote
- Taiwan confirms two new imported coronavirus cases from Philippines
- BC-GLF--Marathon Classicr Scores
- Thai protesters rally against PM Prayuth Chan-ocha's rule
- US PGA Championship Tee Times
- Former Taiwan president regrets ban on Chinese students
- Taiwan court scraps bail for lawmaker in bribery scandal
- A father, a sister, a son: Beirut blast takes a heavy toll
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- Accidental Tourist Li Leads at Mid-Point of PGA Championship
- Barzal sparks offense as Islanders advance past Panthers
- Taiwan biodiversity database now second-largest in Asia: COA
- Is France helping Lebanon, or trying to reconquer it?
- Bison, other beasts return life to a former Soviet army base
- Suicide car bomber explodes outside Somali military base
- Second person dies from plague in China's Inner Mongolia
- Show of solidarity after blast as Lebanon braces for protest
- Huawei: Smartphone chips running out under US sanctions
- Taiwan prepares for quarantine-free visits by US health secretary and Japan's ex-PM
- Somali police: At least 8 soldiers killed, more than 14 others wounded after suicide bomber detonates outside army base
- The Latest: France set to launch aid conference for Lebanon
- Hurricanes beat Chiefs 31-18 in Super Rugby Aotearoa
- Gaza students back to school with few virus safety measures
- Austria's Nazi past: Belated recognition for murdered Jews
- France's Saint-Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors
- Belarus: Police arrest activists, journalists ahead of vote
- Unknown gunman kills 2 Lebanese in Iranian capital
- Two employees of Tokyo Olympic organizers positive for COVID
- Coronavirus pandemic casts cloud over Central Taiwan’s annual lake swim
- Hamilton fastest ahead of F1 qualifying at Silverstone
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- UK military asked to help stem Channel migrant crossings
- AP PHOTOS: In flash, Beirut blast tore up thousands of homes
- England on 55-1 in chase of 277-run target vs Pakistan
- Flooding in northeastern Ethiopia displaces nearly 20,000
- Coronavirus: Paris imposes mandatory face masks amid rising infections
- Japanese ex-PM Mori to meet Taiwan president
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump misleads on mail ballots, virus vaccine
- Juventus fires manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League loss
- Juventus fires coach Sarri after Champions League exit
- Census Bureau drop-outs complicate door-knocking efforts
- Hong Kong, Chinese officials jeer at US sanctions
- Doctors, hospitals launch voter registration efforts
- Kansas Democrats excited about ex-GOP lawmaker's Senate bid
- Plants cropping up in lost Michigan lakes where dams failed
- Hundreds rally against detention of Thai protest leaders
- Profit up 87% at Buffett's firm but virus slows businesses
- Global Forecast-Asia
- New protests held against arrest of popular Russian governor
- UK medics protest, seeking pay raise after pandemic struggle
- 2 accused in ex-Nissan boss' escape denied release from jail
- Protesters, security forces clash in Lebanese capital following deadly explosion
- Deadly fire at Czech apartment block, arson suspected
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- WNBA Glance
- F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Lineup
- Mauritius scrambles to counter oil spill from grounded ship
- Vote-by-mail worries: A 'leaky pipeline' in many states
- AP WAS THERE: 1976 Montreal Olympics
- In 1976, Comaneci's perfect 10s made her the perfect one
- Judge orders release of body camera video in Floyd case
- Joe Arpaio defeated in what’s likely his last political race
- AP source: MAC cancels fall football season due to virus
- Reimagining ‘The Secret Garden’ for a new generation
- Jaguars release 5, including Middleton, to cut roster to 80
- At his New Jersey golf club, Trump finds supportive audience
- Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, Machinists union reach tentative agreement that would end weekslong strike in Maine
- MLS to resume regular season following Florida tournament
- Brazil near 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
- WTA Palermo Results
- Shipyard, union reach tentative deal to end strike in Maine
- The Latest: Moving day at the PGA Championship
- Lebanese prime minister says he will introduce a draft bill proposing early elections
- BBC radio host quits over use of racist term in news report
- Father, son charges in Ahmaud Arbery slaying seeking bond
- A look at NFL training camps in a most unusual preseason
- NBA time zone: body clocks get a reset inside the bubble
- The NBA MVP finalists: Antetokounmpo, James and Harden
- The Latest: Big Ten prohibits full contact practices
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false push on preexisting conditions
- Van Aert edges Alaphilippe to win Milan-San Remo
- Retirement on hold: Chan Gailey back at work for Dolphins
- Police: 10 killed in apartment fire in the Czech Republic
- Restored Mayflower replica set to return to Plymouth
- Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic
- 76ers announce that All-Star Ben Simmons needs knee surgery
- Thousands throng central Jerusalem in anti-Netanyahu protest
- Bradshaw to visit every Tennessee county in Senate run
- Spanish police hit the discos to enforce virus health rules
- Japan marks 75th anniversary of Nagasaki atomic bombing
- LGBT protesters decry rising homophobia, arrests in Poland
- 4 tribes sue over Oklahoma gambling compacts with 2 others
- Italy approves outpatient use for abortion pill
- Priest, a seminary rector, slain in El Salvador
- Trump seems ready, willing to bypass lawmakers on virus aid
- BC-GLF--English Championship Scores
- Kontaveit and Ferro to meet in Palermo Open final
- McGruder's late 3 helps Clippers edge Trail Blazers 122-120
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative again for COVID-19, after previous conflicting results before Trump meeting
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus
- Sullivan cards 64 to extend English Championship lead to 5
- Top players push Coyotes into next playoff round
- Serena Williams is fit and ready to play after 6-month break
- Potential Kodak deal paused until 'allegations are cleared'
- Several Colorado State football players dispute allegations
- Bypassing Congress, Trump defers payroll tax, extends unemployment benefits as negotiations on coronavirus package stall
- Bayern cruises past Chelsea into Champions League quarters
- Driver plows car through Montreal pedestrian zone, injures 2
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Body removed months after hotel collapsed under construction
- Messi unstoppable as Barca beats Napoli to reach CL last 8
- Cole just misses 20th reg-season win in row, Yanks beat Rays
- Cindric withstands weather delay to win at Road America
- Filly Ramona Hill wins $1 million Hambletonian, ties record
- Plesac, Reyes, Luplow power Indians over White Sox 7-1
- Puncher's chance: Fighting is up during unique NHL playoffs
- Giants place Samardjiza on IL due to shoulder impingement
- 7 killed in Mexico's most violent state despite capo arrest
- Pac-12 player group 'disappointed' after commissioner call
- Tuch scores in OT, Knights beat Avs 4-3 for top seed
- Browns' star receiver Landry activated from injury list
- Woods faces another Sunday at a major with little hope
- Semien delivers again vs Astros; A's win 8th in row
- Murray returns to power Nuggets past Jazz 134-132 in 2 OTs
- Tiz the Law wins Travers, likely Derby favorite in Kentucky
- Champions League Glance
- Columbus hopes for Game 5 bounceback after historic collapse
- Nuggets squeeze past Jazz 134-132 in double-OT
- Surf's up again for Slater, Olympic qualifiers at Surf Ranch
- Tigers hit 4 homers in 1st inning, drill Pirates 11-5
- Belarus heads to polls to elect next president
- Semien hits leadoff HR, A's beat Astros to win 8th straight
- Ruffels a match away from back-to-back in US Women's Amateur
- Harvick denies Keselowski in overtime at Michigan
- Lydia Ko surges to 4-shot lead in bid to end winning drought
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Arrieta tosses 6 scoreless in Phillies' 5-0 win over Braves
- Toews, Blackhawks into playoffs for first time since 2017
- LEADING OFF: WS MVP Strasburg makes '20 debut, A's streaking
- Construction of Taipei Dome to be completed by end of 2021
- Padres activate Hosmer from injured list, option Almonte
- Lightning's Hedman doesn't return for 2nd period vs. Flyers
- Magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolts Eastern Taiwan
- With dwindling survivors, Nagasaki marks 75th anniversary of US atomic bombing that killed more than 70,000 people
- DeSclafani , Suarez pace Reds past Brewers, 4-1
- India to ban imports on over 100 items of military equipment
- Santander, O's rough up Nats relievers, rally for 5-3 win
- Dustin Johnson emerges from a pack to lead PGA Championship
- Booker's 35 points lead surprising Suns past Heat 119-112
- Nagasaki urges nuke ban on 75th anniversary of US A-bombing
- Mets hit 3 HRs, end makeshift Marlins' 6-game win streak 8-4
- Three-peat? 3 straight bogeys leave Koepka in neutral at PGA
- Days of torrential rain in S. Korea leave at least 30 dead
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Flyers clinch top seed in East with 4-1 win over Lightning
- US schools face major virus test as students return to classroom
- Soler's 2 homers helps to power Royals to 9-6 win over Twins
- Big difference for Li from one tree to another
- 5 Blue Jays pitchers combine on 4-hitter, beat Red Sox 2-1
- A brief look at the third round of the PGA Championship
- New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination
- Positive cases found in mass local COVID-19 antibody test: experts
- Taiwan sees Tropical Storm Jangmi take shape Sunday morning
- Today in History
- Blighty's big chance to end a century-old drought at PGA
- The Latest: Australia state can't trace source of many cases
- Trump order allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax
- Slater homers twice as Giants down Kershaw, Dodgers 5-4
- Marté, Vogt homer to carry Diamondbacks over Padres 3-2
- Blackmon stays hot, Rockies pitch 1-hitter, top Mariners 5-0
- Rajapaksa sworn in as PM in Sri Lanka, cementing family rule
- Fire kills 7 coronavirus patients in India COVID-19 facility
- UK and Japan aim to strike outline trade deal this month
- Asia Today: Sources of many cases in Victoria untraceable
- HK markets watchdog says it does not think sanctions will affect financial firms
- Crusaders beat Highlanders to win Super Rugby Aotearoa
- Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat
- Europe battles heatwave amid coronavirus pandemic
- Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle
- Loya Jirga: Afghans remove major hurdle to usher in new era
- BC-GLF--PGA Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--Marathon Classic Scores
- BC-GLF--PGA Championship Leaders Cards
- Key hole at the US PGA Championship
- US response to the virus is met with incredulity abroad
- Taiwan confirms new coronavirus case imported from Philippines
- Traditional council frees Taliban setting up peace talks
- Belarus strongman president faces strong election challenge
- India to ban imports of 101 items of military equipment
- 'Don't shut up!' Film spotlights Filipino journalist
- DJ, big hitters atop tight leaderboard for 4th round of PGA
- Face masks uncommon sight at Taiwan night markets
- 3 days of heavy monsoon rains kill 50 people across Pakistan
- Masks in class? Many questions as Germans go back to school
- Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices
- Japanese delegation arrives to pay respects to Taiwan's late president
- Player, spectators stabbed in Sydney rugby league violence
- 1 killed, 3 seriously hurt in bus crash in Hungary
- 'Five Eyes alliance' slams postponement of Hong Kong polls
- All Philippine arrivals to undergo quarantine at designated facilities in Taiwan
- Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact
- New wave of anti-authoritarianism rising in Thailand
- Elderly couple and baby dead as storm hits Greek island
- Morocco's carriage horses suffer as COVID-19 bars tourists
- Lebanon information minister resigns in wake of deadly blast
- Azar leads highest-level US delegation to Taiwan in decades
- Report: 9 killed in car crash in Egypt’s Nile Delta
- Beirut explosion bares pitfalls of sending aid to Lebanon
- Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election
- UK names 'Channel threat commander' as boat crossings surge
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Amid pandemic, future of many Catholic schools is in doubt
- Ohio governor's conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash
- Controversy puts spotlight on Georgia congressional runoff
- Son of sanctioned Hong Kong chief executive hurriedly left US in late July
- No parties, no trips: Colleges set COVID-19 rules for fall
- Messi set to recover from knock ahead of quarterfinals
- Man United's Solskjaer faces old teammate in Europa League
- Earthquake rattles North Carolina; no damage reported
- The Latest: German sending 10 million euros to Lebanon
- Missouri town divided by move to change its 'Savages' mascot
- North Macedonia police find 94 migrants hidden in truck
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Puerto Rico's historic primaries marred by lack of ballots
- 6 Gulf Arab countries back extending UN arms embargo on Iran
- For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty
- For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- German Standings
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. reach 5 million, the highest in the world
- WNBA Glance
- F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Results
- Yankees place Stanton on 10-day IL with hamstring strain
- Protests erupt in Belarus after presidential election
- Celtic, Red Star get home games in Champions League prelims
- Italy's pioneering comic actor, Franca Valeri, dies at 100
- Native mascots still a sticking point in high school sports
- Verstappen storms to unlikely victory over Mercedes duo
- Lebanon priests recount horror as blast rocked church
- Stokes to miss rest of Pakistan series for family reasons
- Mauritius races to contain oil spill, protect coastline
- Virtual preparation allows Miss Nicaragua amid pandemic
- Black people in Portland struggle to be heard amid protests
- Former Colts receiver Chester Rogers signs with Dolphins
- BBC says sorry for using racist term in news report
- DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured
- International donors pledge help for “credible and independent” investigation into Beirut explosion.
- Cold War rivalries split the Olympics in Moscow in 1980
- International donors say aid to Lebanon's recovery after explosion will come with reforms demanded by protesters.
- Pirates' IF Evans out for the year after collision
- German far-right leader welcomes US troop withdrawal
- Washington activates linebacker Reuben Foster off PUP list
- NBA fines Draymond Green $50,000 for Devin Booker comments
- WTA Palermo Results
- Police: 12 arrested as roads blocked, property destroyed
- Pirates-Cardinals game slated for Monday postponed
- Mets' Wacha goes on IL with right shoulder inflammation
- Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested
- No shortage of points scored inside the NBA's bubble
- AP WAS THERE: 1980 Olympics
- Popyrin withdraws from US Open; Krueger gets wild-card spot
- European Tour English Championship Par Scores
- European Tour English Championship Scores
- Willian says 'time has now come' to leave Chelsea
- Referees group has agreement with NFL on virus protections
- French organizers say international donors pledged $298 million at emergency aid conference for Lebanon.
- The Latest: Spieth says to expect fireworks on back 9 at PGA
- Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases
- Pelosi says election threats from Russia, China aren't equal
- Capitals beat Bruins to earn East 3 seed, face Isles next
- Emotional Sullivan ends title wait at English Championship
- 6 French citizens, 2 guides killed by gunmen at giraffe park
- Yemen's rebels say floods, heavy rains left over 130 dead
- Teens arrested on gun charges after police shoot at car
- Almirola, others sent to the back for Cup race at Michigan
- Atletico Madrid says 2 members of group due to travel to Lisbon for Champions League test positive for coronavirus
- Atlético says 2 group members test positive for coronavirus
- Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
- In DC, city of gridlock, tarp stymies Nationals grounds crew
- States on hook for billions under Trump's unemployment plan
- Puerto Rico government is forced to suspend voting as primaries marred by lack of ballots blamed on elections commission
- New Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson out with non-football injury
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Ferro upsets Kontaveit to win Palermo Open
- Cabrera's bat, Turnbull's arm help Tigers sweep Pirates 2-1
- NY governor calls Trump benefits executive order 'laughable'
- Perez has RBI single in 9th, Rays rally to beat Yankees 4-3
- Moreland 2 HRs, walk-off shot sends Red Sox over Toronto 5-3
- Israeli military strikes Hamas target in northern Gaza Strip
- Mets beat Marlins 4-2 behind deGrom, rookie Giménez
- Strasburg hit hard in debut; O's-Nats suspended after rain
- Zhang wins US Women's Amateur to deny Ruffels a repeat
- TS Elida strengthens off coast of Mexico; to avoid land
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Jaguars lose 2 more defensive linemen, agree to sign 2 vets
- Brewers rally to beat Reds 9-3 for first home win
- Woods, and his back, have challenging schedule after PGA
- 'Wild' NHL playoffs move into next stage with final 16 teams
- Stars beat Blues to draw Flames, St. Louis to face Canucks
- MLS navigates resuming the season in local markets
- Pats trade 2022 draft pick to Lions for CB Michael Jackson
- Belarus: Lukashenko wins election with 80% of vote, preliminary results show
- 4-base error on ball over fence helps Rangers top Angels 7-3
- Dozier, Singer lead Royals over Twins 4-2 for 3-game sweep
- Astros, Athletics clear benches as rivals' tempers flare
- Pollock, Betts launch 3-run homers, Dodgers beat Giants 6-2
- AP source: Indians' Plesac sent home after protocol misstep
- Lamet brilliant as Tatis, Padres pound Bumgarner, Dbacks 9-5
- Trump's pandemic relief orders are limited in scope
- Sheffield shuts down Rockies as Mariners win 5-3
- MATCHDAY: Man U faces Copenhagen in Europa League QFs
- Astros, A's clear benches, empty seats; Oak wins 9th in row
- Indonesia volcano eruption: Mount Sinabung spews ash cloud
- Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title
- Morikawa delivers a great shot in quiet moment to win PGA
- LEADING OFF: A's try for 10th win in row, wait for MLB word
- Aide says Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law
- Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law
- Highest-level US official to visit Taiwan in 41 years lands in Taipei
- "What a shot:" Casey can only watch as PGA hopes vanish
- Sa Sa x Boutir Makes New Inroads into New Retail
- HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security for 'colluding with foreign powers'
- Asia Today: Melbourne deaths rise at aged-care facilities
- Japan's legacy of forced labor haunts ties with neighbors
- Taiwan denies planning new global health organization with US
- Best places in central Taiwan to view Perseid meteor shower
- As college leaders meet, football players push to play
- xxxxxx
- A brief look at the third round of the PGA Championship
- Blue Jackets advance with 3-0 Game 5 win over Maple Leafs
- Azar meets with Taiwan President Tsai on breakthrough visit
- Pakistani women on Tinder break dating taboos
- Taiwan issues sea, land warnings for Tropical Storm Mekkhala
- DeShields leads Indians over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings
- Number 1 Golf Rankings
- Asian shares mostly higher on stimulus moves, jobs data
- Malaysia's ex-finance minister charged again in graft case
- Today in History
- Court record in Colombia reveals Uribe's mounting legal bind
- Taiwanese scramble to buy masks amid rising coronavirus cases
- Puerto Ricans, upset at botched primary, demand answers
- Tainan testing autonomous bus in southern Taiwan
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's smoke and mirrors on executive orders
- Boat owners face charges for harassing dolphins off Taiwan's East coast
- Online gifting retailer Flower Chimp observe sales spike amidst the new normal
- Japan's Abe to avoid visit to war-linked shrine on 75th war anniversary: Jiji
- States on hook for billions under Trump's unemployment plan
- Trump end run around Congress raises questions on his claims
- Coronavirus antibodies found in all target groups in Taiwan study
- Taiwan president meets with US health secretary, pledges to strengthen collaborations
- Why choice of running mate matters more than usual this year
- Extreme poverty rises; a generation sees a future slip away
- Schools mull outdoor classes amid virus, ventilation worries
- Extreme poverty rises; a generation sees a future slip away
- This Week: Consumer prices, Tapestry earns, retail sales
- League boss considers tougher penalties for bubble breaches
- The Latest: India adds 1,000 dead, 62,000 new infections
- Indonesia's Sinabung volcano ejects towering column of ash
- Blast destroyed landmark 19th century palace in Beirut
- Hodges birdies 18th, claims 2-stroke win on Korn Ferry Tour
- US PGA Championship Winners
- Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building
- Opinion: Mali risk remains after clumsy West African intervention
- Tenacious Blue Jackets shift momentum to advance in playoffs
- Zion's rookie year will end without a postseason berth
- 55 years after riots, Watts neighborhood still bears scars
- Chinese man swims seven hours to Taiwan's Kinmen for freedom
- AP Was There: Watts riots erupt in Black LA neighborhood
- Taiwan’s domestic abuse hotline available in 7 languages
- Officials say Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko took 80% of the vote in election that sparked mass protests
- Belarus' leader wins sixth term with over 80% of votes
- Chinese fighter jets cross Taiwan Strait median line amid US official visit
- Marlins, Tigers creating interesting standings early
- California public health director resigns from department
- Dettol wins the Outstanding Community Service in Personal Hygiene of Health Partnership Award 2020 in Hong Kong
- Scooter sharing service to launch in Taiwan's Hualien from Aug. 15
- US health secretary attends MOU signing ceremony on historic visit to Taiwan
- Pandemic wrecks global Class of 2020's hopes for first job
- Players unite in push to save college season, create union
- Greek national security council to meet amid Turkey tension
- Bombing in Pakistani town near Afghan border kills 5
- NGOs say 7 aid workers are among victims of Niger attack
- China imposes sanctions against U.S. lawmakers over Hong Kong
- Taiwan advised to turn to India for COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Huawei to stop making Kirin processors amid US pressure
- Lyon the team to beat at Women's Champions League finals
- Azar's Taiwan trip signifies strategic shift for US: Financial Times
- UK flies air force plane over Channel amid migrant crossings
- Taiwan's DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine passes animal testing hurdle
- Metal detectorist finds rare Bronze Age cache in Scotland
- 2020 Watch: How will Joe Biden handle the spotlight?
- Romanian midwife championed in Britain as homeland in crisis
- Lebanon's justice minister resigns in protest after deadly blast, the third minister to quit
- China announces unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes
- China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations
- Germany's finance minister run for chancellor in 2021 vote
- Iranian man handed 2-year sentence for cheating 4 Taiwanese women out of NT$1.35 million
- Lebanon's justice minister resigns in wake of explosion
- Greece: Emergency services clear debris after deadly storm
- Anderson ignores retirement 'whispers,' eager to bounce back
- ChipMOS REPORTS JULY 2020 REVENUE; ACHIEVES SIX-YEAR HIGH
- GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe
- Crowds clash with police, steal from downtown Chicago stores
- Lebanon questions security chief, minister quits over blast
- New PGA champion Morikawa's toughest moment came after round
- WTA Prague Results
- Denmark's fence to keep out wild boars seems to be working
- Central Taiwan city promotes Dakeng trails by giving out rewards to hikers
- Slovenian police stop van carrying 43 migrants
- Algerian reporter sentenced to 3 years over protest coverage
- Iran shutters newspaper after expert questions virus numbers
- China business travel returns for Marriott, revenue tumbles
- In Portugal, probes and attacks a routine for soccer clubs
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Testing for UEFA leader will allow trophy presentations
- Atletico Madrid says 2 players positive for coronavirus; rest of squad test negative and traveling to Champions League
- Atlético says 2 players infected but squad cleared to travel
- Dinamo Zagreb starts Champions League qualifying on the road
- Draw for the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round
- Lyon the team to beat at Women's Champions League finals
- Taiwanese online shopping platform features summer foods
- MTA asks Apple's help to solve iPhone mask issues
- Race in Mauritius to empty oil tanker before it breaks up
- McDonald's sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships
- Face masks now required outdoors at crowded Paris locations
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Virus-linked border moves raise fears on free travel in EU
- Fire engulfs celebrity chef Rachael Ray's home
- Police: More than 100 arrests made in Chicago after night of looting and unrest, 13 officers injured
- Germany's Maas calls Pompeo over pipeline sanctions threat
- US investigates electrical fires in 2014 Chrysler minivans
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- NBA Leaders
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- Gandhi's glasses go under the hammer in southwestern England
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- WNBA Glance
- Greece accuses Turkey of 'threatening peace' in the Med
- Treasure-hunter finds 3,000-year-old hoard in Scotland
- Lebanese health minister says the Cabinet has resigned over Beirut's deadly explosion last week
- US employers post more jobs in June, pull back on hiring
- Man accused of claiming drug would lower COVID-19 risk
- PCB to appeal with CAS against reduction in Akmal ban
- Air traffic is down, gun seizures up at US airports
- Appeals of Nazi camp guard conviction in Germany dropped
- Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links
- Morikawa quickly goes from college grad to major champion
- US passenger train company drops Virgin as partner
- The Latest: Women's Rugby Europe tourney to end in October
- Swiss police: German woman apparently kills self, twin kids
- Atalanta playing 'with anger in eyes and pain in hearts'
- AP study: MLB average salary under $1.3M; Scherzer tops list
- Lebanese prime minister says he is stepping down in wake of Beirut port explosion that triggered public fury, protests
- 2004 champ Kuznetsova out of US Open, citing pandemic
- Report: Agency in Alabama city segregated public housing
- Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak
- German man severs another's hand off with machete
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Bouchard in Prague Open 2nd round amid strict rules, rain
- Fiat Chrysler calls GM's bribery allegations 'preposterous'
- Devils sign D Reilly Walsh to 3-year, entry-level contract
- Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case
- Telemedicine shines during pandemic but will glow fade?
- 55 years after riots, Watts section of LA still bears scars
- Larry Wilmore, Amber Ruffin anchor weekly late-night shows
- Japanese youngster Kubo joins Villarreal on loan from Madrid
- Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg
- Foot Locker rides pent up demand, US pandemic assistance
- Antonio Banderas says he's tested positive for coronavirus
- Petitti leaves MLB after 12 years for video, esports company
- Feds seek more time to mull Boston Marathon bomber ruling
- Formula One Points Leaders
- Chiefs star Mahomes having 2020 nobody will soon forget
- 1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes
- A red, white and blue Olympics in Los Angeles in 1984
- Sara Bareilles to star in Peacock comedy about a girl group
- UN food chief: Beirut could run out of bread in 2 1/2 weeks
- Morton on IL with inflamed shoulder, Alvarado rejoins Rays
- All Night Long: Lionel Richie recalls closing 1984 Olympics
- AP WAS THERE: 1984 Los Angeles Olympics
- Will Forte to bring parody 'MacGruber' to Peacock service
- Liverpool signs left back Tsimikas from Olympiakos
- Mexico City lets bars 'change' to restaurants to reopen
- Panthers looking for more out of top receiver D.J. Moore
- Trump lawyers make final pitch to block tax record release
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Unprecedented open criticism of king aired at Thai protest
- Francona returning to manage Indians after week of rest
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- French expert: Dangerous chemicals remain in Beirut port
- AP Interview: Rodchenkov lives in fear after exposing doping
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Pro wrestling star James 'Kamala' Harris dies at 70
- Sam Mewis signs with Manchester City ahead of WSL season
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- AP PHOTOS: Watts section of LA sees change, faces challenges
- Marriott recovering in China, Royal Caribbean posts loss
- Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge
- German health officials block soccer clubs' plans for fans
- Champions Tour Statistics
- List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic
- Mississippi flag design process: Elvis has left the building
- List 2/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- List 3/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- List 4/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic
- French publisher's jarring memoir to be released in English
- Slovakia expels 3 Russian diplomats with alleged link to Berlin murder
- All good: WNBA has reported no positive coronavirus tests
- Column: 'Greatest spectacle' goes on even in a pandemic
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Man charged after large party held at New Jersey mansion
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Royal Montreal Golf Club to host 2024 Presidents Cup.
- El Salvador waits for president, congress to act on pandemic
- Bell returning to Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing Erik Jones
- Pentagon offers military airwaves for 5G wireless networks
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Foot Locker, MGM rise; Reata, Kodak fall
- End of the line? DeCastro, Steelers try to keep window open
- Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger greet baby daughter
- Dodgers' Joe Kelly goes on IL with right shoulder issue
- Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Golden surprised by tender, frustrated by free agency
- Mets' Marcus Stroman opts out of season over virus concerns
- Business Highlights
- UConn's Bueckers marches for her little brother's future
- Inter Milan beats Leverkusen 2-1 to reach Europa League semi
- BC-US--Index, US
- Belarusian Interior Ministry says one protester has died in clashes with police in the capital
- Arizona places Bumgarner on injured list with back strain
- Appeals court rules for transgender man in bathroom case
- Booker's 35 help Suns top Thunder, remain perfect in restart
- 11 members of family die in Panama flooding
- College football coaches facing tough adversary: uncertainty
- Protesters met with jeers by crowd with guns in Nevada city
- Board of evangelical Liberty University names interim leader while Jerry Falwell Jr. on leave after photo uproar
- Bucks' Antetokounmpo to miss game after having oral surgery
- Fernandes in extra time lifts Man United into Europa semis
- Liberty University names acting leader with Falwell on leave
- New LT Trent Williams fitting in with 49ers
- Vikings LB Cam Smith to miss season due to heart condition
- Safe at home? Blue Jays end nomadic journey in Buffalo
- Short-handed Mavericks use huge rally to beat Jazz 122-114
- Doubleheader between Cardinals and Tigers postponed
- Secret Service agent abruptly escorts Trump from White House briefing room
- Trump returns to White House briefing, says 'shooting' outside White House now 'under control'
- Brooklyn man pleads guilty in subways-related terror case
- Dems say Trump's payroll tax break weakens Social Security
- Edelman confident in all of Tom Brady's potential successors
- Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near WH
- Jimmy Lai arrest: Hong Kong residents rush to buy media mogul's newspaper
- Rangers win NHL draft lottery, shot at Lafreniere
- Orlando, Portland vie for MLS championship like no other
- Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya 'safe' in Lithuania
- Steady WR duo Woods, Kupp adapt to change in Rams' offense
- Offseason goals for Wild topped by goaltending improvement
- Apt Bible passage at Catholic Mass coincides with earthquake
- 'Heavy lifting:' West is big, tough, deep and wide open
- Brazil's Serie A already in doubt after infected first round
- MATCHDAY: 5-time Europa League winner Sevilla faces Wolves
- Europa League Glance
- LA sheriff concerned after deputies confront 3 Black teens
- Pacioretty, Golden Knights to take on resurgent Blackhawks
- Trump wants to host G-7 — and Russia — after election
- UN envoy says Guinea-Bissau in fragile state after elections
- Australia's NBL to consider off-shore bubble in New Zealand
- Familiarity breeds respect among NHL East playoff teams
- California judge rules Uber, Lyft drivers are employees
- Chargers' Ekeler has new role but maintains same mindset
- Politically charged 'black-ish' episode gets belated home
- Indians' Clevinger violates protocols, will be quarantined
- Cow chase leads to helicopter rescue of California couple
- Virginia man who drove through BLM protest: 6 years in jail
- Confirmed coronavirus cases in the world reach 20 million.
- Stars need more scoring in series against Flames
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Alyssa Thomas scores 21, Sun hand Dream 5th straight loss
- Philippines' Duterte volunteers to be Putin's Russian coronavirus vaccine guinea pig
- Lightning face Blue Jackets in 1st-round NHL playoff rematch
- Mexican police catch 8 men connected to journalist's killing
- WTA players adjust to new normal in first event since March
- Phillies hit 5 homers to back Aaron Nola, beat Braves 13-8
- Cron exits with knee injury after being hit by grounder
- Laureano says Astros coach insulted mother, sparking fracas
- 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles northern Taiwan
- Raptors beat Bucks 114-106; key players for both teams sit
- Hurricane Elida forms off Mexico Pacific coast, heads to sea
- Amaten Poised to Become Global Leader in Digital Gift Cards Following A Striking $100 Million in Sales
- Boutir Launches "Your online store solution from a mobile phone" New TV Ad Campaign
- Tigers win 4th straight, 5-1 over White Sox
- Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to 'fight on' after owner arrested
- Hong Kong's Agnes Chow arrested under national security law
- Cabrera and Soto power Nationals to 16-4 rout of Matz, Mets
- Asia Today: Melbourne virus outbreak steadies, China's falls
- Tropical Storm Mekkhala brings rain to Taiwan, strikes China
- Astros' McCullers has no-hitter through 6 against Giants
- Papercutting art from Taiwan’s Matsu Islands lives on
- Ganges River flows with history and prophecy for India
- Stewart's 25 points lead Storm to 5th straight victory
- Taiwan donates masks to New York City borough
- Rosario's slam helps Twins beat Brewers 4-2 to end skid
- Taiwan has donated 51 million surgical masks worldwide amid coronavirus pandemic
- Volunteers rescue dozens of dolphins stranded on beach
- LEADING OFF: Blue Jays debut in Buffalo; Clevinger out
- Today in History
- Kiermaier, Margot lead hit parade as Rays beat Red Sox 8-7
- WHO: 'Impressive' how India implemented COVID-19 measures
- Japanese official reiterates support for Taiwan through 'available means'
- New York’s true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy
- 2 Taiwanese soldiers arrested for stealing 6,000 masks
- McCullers throws 7 scoreless, Astros beat Giants 6-4
- Seager's slam one of 3 Seattle homers in 10-2 win at Texas
- Analysis: Trump has a go-to solution, and it's more Trump
- Coronavirus in India: Sex workers find new ways to earn amid pandemic
- Constraints gone, GOP ramps up effort to monitor voting
- Padres edge light-hitting Dodgers 2-1 on Hosmer's RBI single
- Dems say Trump's payroll tax break weakens Social Security
- Hong Kong residents buy newspaper to support free press
- Shooting near White House interrupts Trump's briefing on TV
- Kuzma's 3-pointer lifts Lakers to 124-121 win over Nuggets
- Diamondbacks get 18 hits in 12-8 win over Rockies
- Padres take opener from light-hitting Dodgers, 2-1
- Huawei built substandard data center in Papua New Guinea
- US military investigating claim of Iraq-Kuwait border blast
- Trout homers twice, helps Angels rally to 10-9 win over A's
- Late Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui to be cremated Aug. 14
- Malaysia's ex-finance minister, wife charged with graft
- DEUTZ AG: Significant decline in business performance in the first half of 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis
- Global coronavirus cases top 20 million, doubling in 45 days
- LEADING OFF: Blue Jays debut in Buffalo; Clevinger out
- Hockey makes progress in midst of awakening about racism
- New Taiwan center to bridge rift between Turkey, Syria
- Witten 'invigorated' by new opportunity with Raiders
- Preview: Trotz, Islanders face Capitals in first round
- Three decades after Jones fight, gold still stings for Park
- Monday's Sports in Brief
- Philippines' Duterte has 'huge trust' in Russia vaccine, volunteers for trial
- Asian shares extend rally; S&P 500 within 1% of record
- Kathryn Nesbitt breaks ground as MLS is Back final referee
- Taiwan says virus aid sent quietly to avoid Beijing protests
- Lithuanian foreign minister: Leading opposition candidate in Belarus’ presidential election has fled to Lithuania.
- Lithuanian FM: Belarus challenger 'safe' in Lithuania
- UK employment falls by biggest quarterly amount since 2009
- ChipMOS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
- Is it safe to ride public transit during the pandemic?
- Standard Chartered Bank partners with Microsoft to become a cloud-first bank
- Michelin announces 2020 Taipei, Taichung Bib Gourmand winners
- South Africa's poor scramble for anti-HIV drugs amid virus
- Egyptians start voting for revived upper house of parliament
- Germany warns Russia of 'consequences' over Berlin Chechen murder
- Former president of Taiwan says US will not engage in cross-strait conflict
- Dutch police find Netherlands' largest cocaine factory
- Focus on: Alex Mänz
- Hong Kong Codification of Transfer Pricing Law by Cheng & Cheng Taxation Services
- China auto sales rise in July, as market regains momentum
- Central Taiwan farm culls 16,031 chickens over H5N5 avian flu
- Indian cricket board invites bids for IPL title sponsorship
- Japan tech giant SoftBank's profits rise on investments
- Former AIT director says US does not want to cross China's red line
- Police in Kashmir probe claims of staged army gunbattle
- Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai could face trial in China
- German chemicals giant BASF opens global footwear innovation center in Taiwan
- Taiwan McDonald's prepares young girl's favorite food for her funeral
- Tension high between Turkey, Greece in eastern Mediterranean
- Vietnamese worker arrested for 'magic marker' license plate in south Taiwan
- Virus surge makes US weak link in global economic recovery
- President Vladimir Putin says Russia's coronavirus vaccine has been registered; his daughter is among those inoculated
- Taiwan simplifies passport applications for east coast residents
- Prudential Thailand and The 1 to launch country’s first lifestyle-health collaboration
- Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days
- Iran sentences 2 men to prison over spying for Israel, West
- Over 7,000 Chinese fake masks seized by Taiwan customs
- Chimei Green Energy Park opens in south Taiwan
- Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
- Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days
- US Health Secretary Azar praises Taiwan in CNN interview
- Scottish season in jeopardy as player breaches virus rules
- WTA Prague Results
- HHS Secretary Azar’s visit a turning point in Taiwan's relations with US
- 5 Things to Know for Today
- Taiwan CYBERSEC 2020 opens with 250 exhibitors from around world
- US health secretary slams Beijing for pandemic crisis during speech at Taiwan university
- Police bust biggest Dutch cocaine lab, arrest 17 suspects
- Jailed Zimbabwean journalist is denied rights, say lawyers
- UK lawmaker asks for virtual trial in diplomat's wife crash
- Millennial Money: How we renegotiated our bills to cut costs
- The Latest: Virus reemerges in New Zealand after 102 days
- Egypt allows Gazans to leave strip for first time in months
- Record-breaking Lukaku propelling Inter's European dream
- Pompeo opens anti-China, anti-Russia tour in Czech Republic
- German authorities conduct raids in money laundering probe
- 'Egypt's leadership feels markedly threatened by Turkey'
- Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai released on bail
- Palestinian protesters urge Israel to free boycott activist
- 3 face years in Burundi prison for stone-throwing at leader
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Portugal ready for Champions League after subduing virus
- Fungi have unexpected role to play in fight against climate change: Taiwanese researcher
- Hurricane Elida grows off northern Mexico, no threat to land
- 36-year-old daughter of Giants co-owner Steve Tisch dies
- US producer prices shot up an unexpected 0.6% in July
- US producer prices up 0.6% in July, biggest jump since 2018
- Police say 19 inmates, guards killed in Somalia prison riot
- Nigeria singer sentenced to death in north for blasphemy
- Taliban warn against attacks on freed prisoners going home
- EU threatens Belarus with 'measures against those responsible'
- Activist's arrest in Portland galvanizes Black Lives Matter
- Analysis: Last 8 shows why Champions League worth protecting
- Taiwan's poultry industry secures equitable labeling requirements for imports amid steep competition
- Lebanon marks one week since deadly Beirut explosion
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Summer jobs for young people are vanishing with the pandemic
- Death toll rises to 2 people from Baltimore gas explosion
- Stuart Broad handed fine by his dad for using bad language
- Infortrend's exclusive data protection - distributed mode brings ultra-high performance and optimized capacity utilization
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- German Standings
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- National League Glance
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- WNBA Glance
- Israeli PM's uneasy alliance seems headed toward collapse
- UK minister in France seeks crackdown on migrant boat flows
- Georgia city confronts future of site where slaves were sold
- March on Washington reconfigured to comply with virus rules
- NY Red Bulls add Tetteh on loan from FC Red Bull Salzburg
- Spire Motorsports expands to 2 cars with Leavine purchase
- Knicks hire Kentucky's Kenny Payne as assistant coach
- 1 dead after powerful storm leaves devastation in Midwest
- The Latest: Republican ends bid on primary day after arrest
- UK court says face recognition violates human rights
- Thai deputy prosecutor quits to aid probe over Red Bull case
- Serbia considers buying Chinese missiles despite US warning
- Kosovo club virus cases postpone Champions League qualifier
- Top-seeded Simona Halep makes 2nd round of Prague Open
- PGA Tour heads toward postseason, LPGA Tour heads overseas
- AP-Apple-Movies-Top-10
- Russia, Germany emphasize shared interest despite frictions
- GBI: No evidence that police fired at fleeing Black children
- The Latest: UMass cancels football, will try again in spring
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- EU refuses to monitor Venezuelan election, urges delay
- Georgia police chief criticized for Facebook post resigns
- Puerto Rico gov sues elections commission in primary debacle
- Probe: Interior held back Bernhardt records sought by court
- ITF drops doping violation charge against Tikhomirov
- Review: `Story of Gardening' gets a timely update
- 'Poor People's Campaign' eyes low-income voters in 13 states
- India: Supreme Court grants Hindu women equal rights to father's property
- Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
- Once Jags' centerpiece, Fournette now at career crossroads
- Thomas assured $2 million bonus as tour heads to postseason
- Boeing: No orders, more cancellations for grounded 737 Max
- Chiefs wide receivers showcase speed during indoor race
- Severe flooding displaces scores of thousands in Somalia
- Iraq military says Turkish drone kills 2 senior commanders
- Some coffee with your coffee? Dunkin' launching cereal line
- Incumbent party leads Trinidad & Tobago general election
- Alonso confident in team prep for another Indy 500 attempt
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Watchdog report: Pompeo acted properly in Saudi arms sale
- EU's top diplomat says bloc to review ties with Belarus, mulls action over vote crackdown
- At least 13 reported killed in bus crash outside Mexico City
- Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death
- Egg producer gouged prices when pandemic hit, lawsuit says
- Bell promotion to Gibbs' car bittersweet because of Jones
- Georgia district has quarantined more than 800 students
- Pac-12, Big Ten ponder fall football as another school punts
- Urgent pumping removes oil from ship grounded near Mauritius
- Georgia city dismantling Confederate monument from 1872
- Sudan imposes curfew in eastern city after clashes kill 13
- After multiple crises, this time some Lebanese feel broken
- The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO to perform at MTV VMAs
- Federal utility board to review CEO pay amid Trump complaint
- Hojbjerg becomes Tottenham's first transfer window signing
- UN says more than 70 killed in clashes in South Sudan
- Appeals court seems wary of ordering dismissal of Flynn case
- Federal report highlights key ways to prevent school attacks
- Take me outside the ballgame: Phandemic Krew cheers Phillies
- Judge rejects suit by ex-officer acquitted in teen's death
- Cosby sex assault appeal takes on non-prosecution deal
- Tigers put Cron on IL with left knee sprain
- Art, artifacts back on display for Israel Museum reopening
- Taliban bomber hits Pakistani army vehicle in NW, wounding 3
- Dolphin stampede greets Southern California whale watchers
- Dutch government plans to tighten virus quarantine measures
- Big Ten Conference announces it won't play football this fall, will explore playing in the spring
- Evictions, drugs, boxing rows: reliving '88 Games in Seoul
- NAACP seeks rehearing in Alabama voter ID lawsuit
- Navajo Nation president asks Trump to commute death sentence
- AP WAS THERE: 1988 Seoul Olympics
- What's keeping Washington from a virus deal, explained
- AP Source: Astros coach Alex Cintron faces a 20-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl with Oakland.
- GM Rutherford looks to retool after "puzzling" Pens exit
- Facebook: Pandemic hurt enforcement on suicide, child nudity
- Indians place 2 pitchers on restricted list after violations
- Nets beat Magic 108-96, improve to 5-2 in restart
- AP Source: Astros coach faces 20-game suspension, Laureano 6
- MATCHDAY: PSG-Atalanta in 1st Champions League quarterfinal
- Flyers hope top seed in East leads to Stanley Cup title
- Ruling keeps NCAA from limiting some athlete compensation
- Elite public schools in Virginia, elsewhere seek diversity
- Lindsay Ell confronts her trauma on vulnerable new album
- Lack of body cameras fuels suspicion in Chicago shooting
- AP Source: Pac-12 Conference cancels fall football season, postpones all sports until Jan. 1 because of COVID-19
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Appeals court tosses antitrust ruling against Qualcomm
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Column: Morikawa part of generation that is ready to win big
- Mexico probing alleged bribes in ex-president's campaign
- Mbappé training return boosts PSG for Atalanta quarterfinal
- Biden picks California Sen. Kamala Harris as his VP, making her the first Black woman on major party presidential ticket
- Nautilus, HD Supply rise; Uber, Inovio fall
- Twins acquire INF Ildemaro Vargas from Diamondbacks
- Fox news, business cable channels to stream internationally
- Avalanche face Coyotes in dramatic clash of styles
- Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend balks at prison conditions
- Broken cable damages giant radio telescope in Puerto Rico
- Spurs keep playoff hopes alive with 123-105 win over Rockets
- Garrett jumped at chance to be Giants' offensive coordinator
- Virus outbreak threatens New Zealand's fan-filled stadiums
- New Zealand prepares for new coronavirus lockdown
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Lawsuit filed in Tennessee prison administrator's killing
- Psychiatrist can present findings in newspaper shooting case
- Business Highlights
- US contractor told Lebanese port official of chemicals risk
- Ocampos heads Sevilla past Wolves into Europa League semis
- The Latest: Obama says Biden 'nailed' VP pick with Harris
- Shakhtar beats Basel 4-1 to reach Europa League semis
- Brazilian soccer body changes COVID-19 protocol after fiasco
- US revises UN resolution to extend UN arms embargo on Iran
- 'If not now, when?': Black women seize political spotlight
- Agency swats down prospect of mosquito flag for Mississippi
- Promise of pizzas if Atalanta wins Champions League title
- Trini Lopez, 1960s-era singer mentored by Sinatra, dies
- Pirates opening day starter Musgrove heads to injured list
- Polar opposites: Big, tough Blues face small, quick Canucks
- FC Dallas, Nashville SC prepare to restart the MLS season
- Stafford says he didn't give much thought to opting out
- College football players left in limbo as seasons get pushed
- Group sues police for any videos of man's fatal shooting
- Coaches' emotions on edge as pandemic questions linger
- New sentencing ordered for American who joined Islamic State
- First-round back-to-backs favor NHL teams with 2 top goalies
- Spurs beat Rockets 123-105 to stay alive in playoff race
- Braves' Acuña scratched vs Yankees with sore left wrist
- Tesla boosts turbocharged stock with plan for 5-for-1 split
- Racist videos bring attention to US House race in Georgia
- Root has dilemmas as England goes for series-clinching win
- White Sox activate Anderson, put Garcia on IL
- Booker's 35 points help streaking Suns beat 76ers 130-117
- UK economy officially in recession after record 20% slump
- SEC, ACC, Big 12 still hoping to play football this fall
- Kraken to start season ticket seat selection in late August
- Celtics keep Grizzlies from clinching spot in play-in series
- College football games canceled or postponed near 1,000
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Connecticut
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Connecticut
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman
- Colombia sanctions 5 soldiers in murder of ex-guerrilla
- Phil Scott wins Republican primary election for governor in Vermont
- David Zuckerman wins Democratic primary election for governor in Vermont
- Current Hong Kong legislature extended for at least a year
- New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections
- 1000s of Korean laborers still lost after WWII, Cold War end
- Tina Smith wins Democratic Senate primary in Minnesota
- Jason Lewis wins Republican Senate primary in Minnesota
- Asia Today: S. Korea adds 54, New Zealand tracing new cases
- QAnon supporter Greene declares victory, neurosurgeon Cowan concedes in GOP runoff for northwest Georgia US House seat
- Lillard pours in 61 to lift Blazers past Mavs, 134-131
- Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon supporter who made racist videos, wins GOP nomination for northwest Georgia US House seat
- LEADING OFF: Indians restrict Clevinger, Plesac; Stanton out
- India: Bangalore sees deadly violence over anti-Islam Facebook post
- Chubb launches Recover & Return Insurance to support the return to workplaces in Singapore
- White Sox break through early, beat Tigers 8-4
- Cartel member arrested in 2018 YouTube commentator killing
- Prague mayor will join Czech Senate president on visit to Taiwan
- Point scores in 5th OT as Lightning beat Blue Jackets 3-2
- Votto's double in 10th lifts Reds over streaking Royals 6-5
- Nantou County has Taiwan's highest incidence of tuberculosis
- Judge homers, leaves early in Yanks' 9-6 win over Braves
- Minnesota’s Omar holds off well-funded primary challenger
- Healthy Scherzer pitches Nats past Mets 2-1 for 1st win
- Wingin' it: Blue Jays win Buffalo debut, top Marlins in 10th
- Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutting Wizards player
- How it happened: Inside Biden's search for a running mate
- Taiwan's Tainan donates medical supplies to sister cities in US
- Philippine navy chief says China wants 'us to take first shot'
- Portland beats Orlando 2-1 to claim MLS is Back championship
- Belarus: EU to discuss sanctions after controversial election
- Portland 2, Orlando City 1
- Shaw, Blue Jays beat Marlins 5-4 in MLB's return to Buffalo
- China vice foreign minister says Sino-U.S. relations must not derail
- Austin Hays' 2-run homer gives Orioles 10-9 win over Phils
- Willis beats longtime DA in county that includes Atlanta
- Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 3-2 in 5 OT thriller
- As Hong Kongers seek to emigrate, some simply can’t leave
- Gyorko's blast helps Brewers rally to beat Twins 6-4
- Barnes leads Kings to another win over Pelicans, 112-106
- Flower Chimp Hong Kong: E-commerce presents avenues for businesses to thrive, even through a pandemic
- Bucks beat Wizards 126-113 despite Antetokounmpo ejection
- Mexico: Odebrecht allegedly paid for slick 2012 campaign
- Today in History
- Kamala Harris' selection as VP resonates with Black women
- How it happened: Inside Biden's search for a running mate
- Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman
- Solak gets 3 singles, 3 RBIs as Rangers beat Mariners 4-2
- What's keeping Washington from a virus deal, explained
- World in Progress: Refugee kids in Greece miss out on education
- World in Progress: Italy's overcrowded migrant centers add to fears about spreading coronavirus
- Women say they will fight sexism, 'ugly' attacks on Harris
- Science and politics tied up in global race for a vaccine
- Taiwan CDC official warned world about coronavirus on Jan. 16
- He set out to mobilize Latino voters. Then the virus hit.
- He set out to mobilize Latino voters. Then the virus hit.
- Machado's grand slam sends Padres over Dodgers, 6-2
- Interest in homeschooling has 'exploded' amid pandemic
- Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19
- Indonesia's first transgender public official breaks conservative mold
- Trump praises Taiwan’s epidemic response, has no plans to visit
- Lehner, Golden Knights shut down Blackhawks 4-1 in opener
- UN council at odds over peacekeeping operation in Lebanon
- The Latest: Most of Singapore foreign labor cleared of COVID
- Chargers' Lynn reveals he had coronavirus on 'Hard Knocks'
- Shares mostly lower in Asia after retreat on Wall Street
- Germany to honor anti-Nazi hero Sophie Scholl with coin
- World in Progress: Shock to the system
- Political novices drawn to anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel
- Firefox developer Mozilla to close Taiwan office amid coronavirus pandemic
- Children in Beirut suffer from trauma after deadly blast
- Korea Tourism Organization in Taipei promotes post-pandemic travel
- UK economy officially in recession after 20.4% Q2 slump
- Photo of the Day: Taiwanese go gaga over Baby Benz
- Taiwan to tighten scrutiny on Chinese investment
- Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines
- Anime "A Whisker Away" Premiered Simultaneously on Xigua Video and Netflix
- Maidan veterans see echoes of Ukraine uprising in Belarus
- RB Hong Kong Joins Hands with Local Non-Profits to Support Our Community
- Former president's comments belittle Taiwan: Democratic Progressive Party
- UK scientists openly question government's pandemic response
- Japan appeals court order to recognize 'black rain' victims
- Taiwan drops Vietnam from list of low-risk countries
- Belgian beach brawl fuels virus, political, climate tension
- Another Australian sportsman in trouble due to bubble breach
- Spring college football: When? How much? Who plays?
- Analysis: Lillard has enough motivation for his playoff push
- NHLPA's Fehr buoyed by 0 positive tests; `So far so good'
- Boucher witnesses NHL marathon 20 years after his 5 OT game
- Outcry in Somalia as new bill would allow child marriage
- Australian sailor honored 77 years after he died saving crew
- Iranian hard-liners in parliament reject president's nominee
- Scotland train crash: 3 passengers dead after derailment
- Visiting US delegation discusses trade issues with Taiwan
- Taiwan contacts of Belgian, Japanese, and Taiwanese Hongkonger all test negative
- Taroko's Mountain-Moon suspension bridge opens in E. Taiwan
- 3 Rajapaksas sworn into Sri Lanka's new Cabinet after vote
- Over 100 TSMC engineers poached by Chinese chip companies
- Taiwan dive firm says swimmers wearing sunscreen ‘not welcome’ in Kenting
- World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers postponed to next year
- Norovirus found in mass food poisoning case at Taiwan's Chiaohsi hotel
- Taiwan president promulgates Citizen Judges Act
- Frenchman who aided Mayan farmers killed in Guatemala
- China tells military not to fire first shot in South China Sea
- Taiwan's new quarantine rules for Philippine arrivals kick in
- Catholic church central to Filipino community in Taipei amid COVID-19
- Pompeo warns against Chinese, Russian influence on European tour
- Shake Shack shrugs off trade war, opens outlet in Beijing
- Turkish ship starts energy search amid standoff with Greece
- Edmunds: Top picks for road trip vehicles with maximum range
- 5 Things to Know for Today
- 3 killed in southern India in clashes over Facebook post
- WTA Prague Results
- Taiwan CECC head less than impressed with Russia's vaccine
- Paris Marathon canceled after coronavirus hits travel plans
- Parents of UK teen murdered in racist attack vow to fight on
- Barcelona says player not in Champions League team has virus
- UK govt, Ben & Jerry's in spat over treatment of migrants
- Atlético says 4 positive tests confirmed in women's team
- Top German diplomat: Lebanon needs 'reboot' to regain trust
- Urban Commons Issues Notice of Breaches to Eagle Hospitality Trust
- Over 1,000 detained in latest Belarus election protests
- Train derails in Scotland; no immediate reports of injuries
- China blasts US for Taiwan visit while virus spreads at home
- More tribal clashes in Sudanese port city; death toll at 25
- Coronavirus: EU's COVID-19 hot spots push up infection rates
- North Macedonia: Police find 148 migrants in trucks
- Taiwan's CTBC Ladies Open to tee off Aug. 13
- Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai plans to sell building following detention
- EU slaps duties on Cambodia exports over rights concerns
- Virginia city council votes to remove Confederate monument
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Belarus protests: Women line the streets of Minsk to protest Lukashenko's crackdown
- Taiwan's culture ministry announces more Arts Fun vouchers
- Swiss former Juventus defender Lichtsteiner retires at 36
- Mauritius seeks compensation as oil spill cleanup continues
- Taiwan to lower age of adulthood to 18 in 2023
- Amid crises, UNICEF USA launches program to help kids in US
- Liberia vice president flies to Ghana for medical treatment
- Sumner Redstone, who a built media empire from his family's drive-in theater chain, dies at 97
- US consumer prices jump 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continue to rise
- Crane collapse kills 5 in Cambodian border town of Poipet
- Paris prosecutors investigate apparent anti-Semitic attack
- Zach Johnson, normal guy from Iowa, wins Payne Stewart Award
- Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97
- Taiwan weighs lifting restrictions on Chinese students
- US consumer prices rose 0.6% in July, matching June uptick
- Shooting at Louisiana hospital prompts manhunt
- Feds get more time to weigh Boston Marathon bomber appeal
- No prosecution for many arrested at Portland's protests
- 6 former EPA bosses call for agency reset after election
- Concerns grow over rising COVID-19 infections in Germany
- Global Forecast-Asia
- FBI arrests 7th person in Puerto Rico public corruption case
- Confusion as UK changes school grade rules amid pandemic
- AP Photos: Women with COVID give birth alone in Peru
- Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
- Microsoft back in the smartphone business with its new Duo
- New immigration unit in Hong Kong reportedly delaying visas for foreign journalists
- Atlético catching all the breaks in Champions League
- Baby born on flight in Alaska is named Sky by his mother
- What to do if losing your job means losing life insurance
- Warlord's release from US prison ups tension with Colombia
- Roush Fenway signs 12-race sponsorship deal for Ryan Newman
- Trump congratulates QAnon supporter Greene on Georgia win
- Pompeo urges Europe's young democracies to embrace freedoms
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- German Standings
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Broadway musical 'Diana' to bypass closed stage for Netflix
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Georgia appeals ruling that blocked restrictive abortion law
- Dutch lawmakers criticize government's coronavirus measures
- WNBA Glance
- Israel says it foiled hackers targeting defense industry
- Black victims of U-Michigan doc seek equity in settlements
- 1 of 2 girls convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal
- France to increase Mediterranean troop presence over Turkey gas explorations
- Bubba Wallace, Columbia Sportswear sign sponsorship deal
- Ford recalls midsize SUVs to fix possible brake fluid leaks
- Cycling road world championships in Switzerland canceled
- Aggrieved bettor gets $20,000 in unique horse-doping lawsuit
- Syria: President Assad suffers brief drop in blood pressure
- Zimbabwe court orders chains removed from jailed journalist
- Russian ministry provides money to pay World Athletics fine
- No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans
- Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm
- Police say 3 people dead and 6 taken to hospital after passenger train derailment in Scotland.
- Plan for Kentucky Derby eliminates general admission tickets
- Penguins fire 3 assistants following quick playoff exit
- Survivor said she smelled gas before Baltimore explosion
- Boston Fed chief: States' rush to reopen slowed US recovery
- Pliskova, Mertens reach quarterfinals of Prague Open
- Brazil's government sends humanitarian aid mission to Beirut
- Georgia city votes to remove pavilion where slaves were sold
- Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair
- American hopes to charm Brits in soccer series 'Ted Lasso'
- Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September
- Hungary to buy air defense missiles from US for $1 billion
- New Jersey's top court: Defendant must share phone passcodes
- 1 of 2 girls convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal
- Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured after 'ambush' on deputies
- The Latest: Washington's NFL team will play in empty stadium
- Colombia arrests US men accused of selling fake COVID cure
- Three men charged with trying to bribe, intimidate women who accused singer R. Kelly of abuse
- Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case
- Radical or moderate? Trump paints Democratic ticket as both
- CEO in scheme that left workers without paychecks pleads
- FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia
- Oil spill in Venezuela stains treasured Caribbean beaches
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Simon, Authentic Brands buying Brooks Brothers for $325M
- Brazil Gov. Doria, a Bolsonaro rival, infected by COVID-19
- Can Trump aide Meadows move from deal breaker to deal-maker?
- Pakistan's Hafeez in isolation for breaking distancing rules
- Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor's family
- Milan fashion returning to runway in September - in part
- Eagles coach Doug Pederson back after bout with coronavirus
- Trump lip-sync star Sarah Cooper gets Netflix special
- Report: At least 41 children alleged assaults at nonprofit
- New Mexico's largest newspapers combine printing operations
- McMillan gets rewarded by Pacers with contract extension
- France seeks cooperation from Iran, Russia on Lebanon
- Nerves fray in Argentina, where some flout pandemic lockdown
- MATCHDAY: Atlético Madrid faces Leipzig in Champions League
- Stein Mart files for bankruptcy; to close nearly 300 stores
- 5.9-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of East Africa
- Georgia district struggles to teach online; quarantines grow
- Treasury Department says $63 billion added to budget deficit in July, bringing 10-month total to record $2.81 trillion
- Tax protester in 2007 standoff: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
- UK slashes official virus death toll by more than 5,000
- US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion
- Dream Team Turned '92 Olympics From Contest Into Coronation
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Sheriff: Woman killed by ex during daughter's online class
- 2 Indiana cops charged with battery in protesters' arrests
- Bills sign McDermott to multiyear extension
- Dixon leads opening practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- NBA's latest testing numbers reveal no confirmed positives
- Bergeron scores in 2nd OT, Bruins beat Hurricanes in Game 1
- Man charged with sex assault of unconscious hospital patient
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Decision Day arrives for Suns, Blazers, Grizzlies and Spurs
- Judge faces ethics charges over racist, demeaning comments
- Pakistan hopes new laws will lead to removal from watch list
- State Department rejects further probe of diplomat's remarks
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Egyptians wrap up voting for Senate seats with no power
- Redmond's Finish Proves Race Not Always Won by the Swiftest
- Bail fund answers criticism over freeing convicted rapist
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Analysis: 31st Serena-Venus match heralds return of tennis
- Bulgaria: Protesters seek support from Berlin and Brussels
- Ravens' Martindale can't wait to unleash big, fast defense
- Tear gas at Portland protests raises concern about pollution
- NJ casinos, tracks win $264M in July after virus reopening
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Kosovo team forfeits Champions League game over virus cases
- Tribune closing 5 newsrooms including NY Daily News
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Raiders enjoying new world-class training facility
- Lyft's 2Q loss $437M as virus spread and riders stayed home
- Gen. Belichick? Trump says Patriots coach has military chops
- 'Overture' for more virus talks rejected as standoff deepens
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Lawsuit: Campaign and ex-cop's stepmom defamed company
- Tesla, Liberty Global rise; Red Robin, OneSpan fall
- Jets' motivated Bell out to prove he's now better than ever
- Anderson, Robert lead White Sox past Tigers 7-5
- Baseball Hall of Fame opens Inductees Exhibit
- Closer Kela's return gives beleaguered Pirates a boost
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- PSG stages late comeback to oust Atalanta, reach CL semis
- BC-US--Index, US
- Celtics sign coach Brad Stevens to contract extension
- Feds: Ohio man pleads guilty to purchasing tiger skin rug
- James Bradberry gives Giants one CB, searching for another
- Judge declines to revoke ex-officer's bond over Florida trip
- NC candidate defends posts; says he despises racism
- Isiah Thomas' Olympic hopes were denied, not once but twice
- Federal judge refuses to block campus sexual assault rules
- Philippines plans Russian coronavirus vaccine clinical trials in October
- Mattingly: Marlins sidelined by virus are 'feeling great'
- In a first, Airbnb takes action against guest for party
- Guatemala prosecutors raid 26 properties in graft case
- Yanks star Judge ailing, uncertain for start of Bosox series
- US commander: Islamic State threat in west Syria growing
- How can Wall Street be so healthy when Main Street isn't?
- Former test administrator to plead guilty in college scam
- Business Highlights
- Let it flow: Trump Administration eases showerhead rules
- Business lobby raises concerns over Trump payroll tax break
- Missouri bill targeting Black prosecutor spurs backlash
- Mexico seizes nearly 500 pounds of fentanyl from Spain
- Florida sheriff bans masks for deputies with some exceptions
- United plans more Florida flights, but virus gets final say
- Actors back at Disney World after deal reached with union
- Mel Stute, trainer of 1986 Preakness winner, dies at 93
- Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber among virtual TV festival stars
- Coco Gauff, 16, beats No. 2 seed to reach Lexington quarters
- Ecuador's ex-president detained in organized crime probe
- EU trade bodies slam US decision to retain tariffs
- Bailey helps Islanders rally to beat Capitals 4-2 in Game 1
- Turner helps Indiana hold off Harden rally to beat Rockets
- Lightning, Blue Jackets face off again after 5-overtime game
- Puerto Rico Supreme Court: Votes in botched primary valid, will be counted; second round to be held at certain centers
- Atalanta's dream Champions League debut ends in heartbreak
- Remaining East matchups set: Heat-Pacers, Celtics-76ers
- NFL, union agree to extend daily coronavirus testing
- UN chief: pandemic threatens peace and risks new conflicts
- Yeoman, who coached Houston for 25 seasons, dead at 92
- Puerto Rico Supreme Court upholds second round of primaries
- Virus testing site begins operating on U.S.-Mexico border
- Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after VP announcement
- Mexico sells only 1/3 of presidential jet lottery tickets
- Dbacks bop Rockies 13-7; Blackmon hitless, drops under .500
- Cowboys' Prescott has eye on present without long-term deal
- Red Sox put Benintendi on injured list with rib cage strain
- Castroneves gets refresher course in quest for 4th Indy win
- Plenty of eyes on Jamal Adams as Seahawks get on field
- A's hit 3 HRs, Laureano's 3 fine catches help top Angels 8-4
- Joe Kelly's suspension reduced to 5 games on appeal
- Avalanche score 3 third-period goals to beat Coyotes 3-0
- LEADING OFF: Pirates-Reds renew bitter rivalry, Judge ailing
- Broncos add tackle experience with signing of Demar Dotson
- Howard Mudd, former NFL player, standout coach, dies at 78
- 75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
- Bruins beat Hurricanes 4-3 in 2 OT in game delayed 15 hours
- Police: Rental truck rear-ends school bus, 1 dead, 8 injured
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Mexico judge holds gang leader for trial for fuel theft
- Bonner scores 18, Sun hold off Wings 70-66
- Raptors rally past Sixers to give Griffin a coaching win
- Pacers hold off James Harden and the Rockets, 108-104
- Cubs beat Indians 7-2 to match their best start since 1970
- Army officer detained for attempting to sell China footage of Taiwanese drill
- Complaints as medical waste piles up outside Mexico hospital
- US State Department set to designate Confucius Institutes as ‘foreign missions’
- Qualifying medalist Wilson Furr advances in US Amateur
- 'China' omitted from profile picture of US embassy in Beijing
- China's crying foul over Azar visit to Taiwan sign of 'weakness': Pompeo
- Close adviser to Venezuela's president has coronavirus
- AP source: Cowboys agree to deal with pass rusher Griffen
- Salvador Perez has 3 more hits, hot Royals beat Reds 5-4
- Ruiz, Sisco, Santander go deep in Orioles' win over Phillies
- Nashville 1, FC Dallas 0
- Maldonado's 3-run shot leads Astros over Giants 5-1
- Pete Alonso, Dominic Smith rally Mets past Nationals 11-6
- Mike Muscala hits 2 late 3s, Thunder rally past Heat
- Twins rout Brewers, 12-2, behind Kenta Maeda
- Hart, Farabee help Flyers beat Canadiens in Game 1
- Bob Woodward's new Trump book, 'Rage,' due out next month
- Taiwan eyeing US cruise missiles, mines to make 'invasion very painful'
- Clint Frazier has big season debut; Yankees beat Braves 6-3
- Baseball Glance
- Marlins finally get to go home after beating Blue Jays 14-11
- US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz
- Nashville defeats Dallas 1-0 as MLS restarts the season
- AP PHOTOS: Thai scientists catch bats to trace virus origins
- Coronavirus pushing Cambodia back into poverty
- Lithuania bans Hezbollah members from entry
- Taiwan proposes 10% increase in defense spending for 2021
- George, Leonard lead Clippers past Nuggets for No. 2 seed
- Today in History
- Puerto Rico set for 2nd voting round after botched primaries
- Warning on Russia adds questions about Senate's Biden probe
- 'One of us': South Asians celebrate Harris as VP choice
- Asian shares mixed, led by Tokyo gains, after Wall St rally
- Biden, Harris lash Trump at debut of historic VP choice
- Radical or moderate? Trump paints Democratic ticket as both
- Lives Lost: Woman who performanced Shakespeare on the street
- For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight
- Taiwan launches mass crackdown on fraudulent masks
- Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after VP announcement
- Flooding in China's Sichuan to dump more water on Three Gorges Dam
- China's deadly summer floods have caused $25B in damages
- Dietrich debuts as Rangers rally in 8th for 7-4 win over M's
- War's end meant years of pain for Japanese girl in China
- Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases
- Asia Today: Australia outbreak slows, New Zealand cases grow
- EPA expected to undo methane leak rule for oil, gas industry
- 'Impossible': School boards are at heart of reopening debate
- Nashville 1, FC Dallas 0
- 'Impossible': School boards are at heart of reopening debate
- Taipei Zoo’s second giant panda cub growing fast
- Israel strikes Gaza militant sites after incendiary balloons
- Horvat scores twice, Canucks beat Blues 5-2 in series opener
- Players kneeling for anthem met with boos before MLS game
- Relatives of murdered Taiwanese businessman dispute Indonesian police report
- Abandoned by state after explosion, Lebanese help each other
- Inside Europe: 13.08.2020
- Security cooperation, trade pact both priorities as Taiwan strengthens US ties: President Tsai
- The Latest: Bhutan imposes 1st nationwide virus lockdown
- Widow of Czech official threatened by China plans Taiwan visit
- Voting focus could be legacy for latest wave of NBA activism
- Virus exposes economic, racial divide in French health care
- Facebook beefs up anti-misinfo efforts ahead of US election
- Former president calls on heads of Taiwanese universities to protest Chinese student ban
- Virus-proofing NFL facilities is a tall, masked task
- German investigators appeal for help finding tech executive
- China extends anti-dumping tariff on Indian optical fiber
- China wanted legislative aides to steal Taiwan president’s medical records
- Ivory Coast soccer association election postponed
- Infinix to announce Zero 8 soon as its flagship smartphone for 2020
- Tips to tell real from fake Made-in-Taiwan masks
- Israel successfully tests advanced missile defense system
- China facing food shortage after months of flooding, infestations
- Maldives: India seeks to counter China influence with bridge project
- Greece reports first coronavirus case in island migrant camp
- The Latest: Player withdrawn from Euro Tour's Celtic Classic
- Is it safe to drink from a fountain during the pandemic?
- Hong Kong media tycoon relieved he wasn't sent to China
- French golfer withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution
- Belarus: Hundreds form 'lines of solidarity' with protesters
- German coronavirus tests backlog: 900 positive not yet told
- Global shares mixed, led by Tokyo gains, after Wall St rally
- Experts warn Spain is losing the 2nd round in virus fight
- Greece welcomes French boost as tension rises in east Med
- Optimism for Belarus 'is now gone' – Norway's top diplomat
- Carlsberg sees growth in Asia as other markets decline
- Taiwan's first AI park breaks ground
- Released tycoon Lai says Hong Kong needs patient, not radical, democracy campaign
- Lebanon Parliament meets after blast, government resignation
- 5 Things to Know for Today
- Pakistan wins toss, bats in 2nd test; England drops Archer
- Most transit passengers in Taiwan travel between Southeast Asia, North America
- 3 Spaniards dead, 1 missing in Swiss canyoning accident
- Indonesian-Taiwanese woman fatally stabbed in massage parlor
- WTA Prague Results
- Envision Digital Addresses Consumers' EV Adoption Pain Points in Germany with New Home Charging Solution, Aims to Spur Electric Mobility Revolution
- Pompeo, in Slovenia, pushes 5G security, warns about China
- Liberia's vice president confirmed to have coronavirus
- F1 driver Perez will race in Spain after negative virus test
- Many more likely sought jobless aid after $600 check ends
- What No Student Loan Payments Until 2021 Means for You
- 3 charged in woman's death after dog attack in Tennessee
- Silva, the City wizard who helped to redefine English soccer
- Imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer begins hunger strike
- Relatives desperate as Belarus police arrest thousands
- German court convicts mother of letting son die of thirst
- AP PHOTOS: Across faiths, pandemic alters worship, rites
- Police: Man fatally shot himself in struggle with troopers
- Turkey's Erdogan threatens Greece over energy dispute in Mediterranean
- In China, fears of financial Iron Curtain as U.S. tensions rise
- Vingroup partners with Medtronic to produce ventilator components
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- N. Macedonia: Pro-Western leader invited to form government
- Ministry of Defense responds to Chinese military drills in Taiwan Strait
- English soccer announces congested schedule due to pandemic
- Africa begins continent-wide study of COVID-19 antibodies
- Verstappen looks to usurp Hamilton again with Spanish GP win
- Police order crowd to leave amid Portland protests
- Migrants cross English Channel to UK for 10th day in a row
- At least 1 person stabbed in Norway, suspect detained
- UN: 8 children die within days in Syria camp for IS families
- Rights group: Houthis, Saudis killed Ethiopian migrants
- Police: 4 people charged after 2 goats found killed
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Turkey detains IS suspect planning attack on police
- Utility says equipment not to blame for Baltimore explosion
- French Interior minister condemns arson attempt at a mosque
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- UK engineers to examine slopes near tracks after derailment
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- 3 Milwaukee residents headed to DC event arrested in Indiana
- WNBA Glance
- Lithuania designates Hezbollah as a terrorist organization
- UK begins testing a new app to fight COVID-19 spread
- Celtic signs Switzerland forward Albian Ajeti from West Ham
- Thai leader says unity necessary to revive virus-hit economy
- 2nd ICE detainee in Georgia dies from COVID-19 complications
- Crews try to tame massive forest fire north of Los Angeles
- Bankrupt Alaska airline seeks bonus for its chief executive
- US official visiting Lebanon says the FBI will join Lebanese and international investigators in the Beirut blast probe
- Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights
- Distrust of authority fuels virus misinformation for Latinos
- No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he'll play at US Open, after all
- Trump says United Arab Emirates, Israel to open diplomatic ties in deal halting planned annexation of Palestinian land
- Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean; the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.
- Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean; the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.
- Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS
- President Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel
- Coronavirus hits Spanish clubs after Liga finish
- Grounded ship emptied of oil, but heavy damage for Mauritius
- Tropical Storm Josephine forms; no warnings in effect
- Red Bulls trade Muyl to Nashville for international spot
- Wayward emu captured running through New Jersey city
- Justice Department seizes millions from cryptocurrency accounts used by Islamic State, al-Qaida and Hamas wing
- Egyptian lawyer: Senior Brotherhood leader dies in prison
- Federal appeals court upholds constitutionality of all-male military draft system; says only Supreme Court can change it
- Barcelona and Bayern meet in battle of past champions
- US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups
- Atalanta fairytale to serve club well going forward
- Federal appeals court: Male-only draft is constitutional
- Palestinian official slams agreement between US, Israel and UAE, saying it rewards Israeli occupation
- Upset, anger as students handed grades for cancelled exams
- Ex-Boston police union boss charged with sex assault of girl
- High court nixes GOP move for ballot witness in Rhode Island
- Insurers to help pay 6 exonerated in Nebraska slaying
- Hamas spokesman accuses the UAE of 'stabbing' Palestinians in the back after deal with Trump and ties with Israel
- Man guilty in terror plot to be released from prison
- Police: Florida man arrested for making 26 bombs
- AP source: Kittle agrees to 5-year extension with 49ers
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump payroll tax cut is Social Security risk
- A new look for Marlins Park's season debut: a 1st-place team
- Horse with odds of 300-1 makes history with win in Ireland
- Opposition marches against Ivory Coast president's candidacy
- In 'Boys State,' American politics in a teenage microcosm
- The Latest: Israeli settlers may approve of Israel-UAE ties
- Pope cleans house in Poland after abuse, cover-up scandal
- At least 17 killed in political unrest in southern Ethiopia
- Israel charges 5 border policemen with robbing Palestinians
- Off-duty cop's 911 call about Black youths raises questions
- UNESCO warns historic Beirut buildings at risk of collapse
- Reunion with Beckham: Blaise Matuidi signed by Inter Miami
- Protesters hold up US detention of 2 in Oregon for hours
- Mexico to produce COVID-19 vaccine pending results, approval
- Flag-draped coffins of troops from sunken tank sent to Dover
- Haitian migrant dies in Panama of non-COVID-19 illness
- Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles
- Belarus to release all detained protesters: Interior Ministry
- UK's Johnson seeks to quell Brexit fears in Northern Ireland
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Prosecutors: Man sought to have his child porn victim killed
- Israel's Netanyahu welcomes 'new era' in Israel's relations with Arab world following announcement on full ties with UAE
- Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19
- Israel’s Netanyahu says ‘full and official peace’ with UAE to bring cooperation, ‘wonderful future’ for both countries
- Trump administration: Confucius Institute is arm of Beijing
- Hurricanes coach Brind'Amour 'moving on' after fined by NHL
- Israel's Netanyahu says West Bank annexation plans for now on hold, may still go ahead someday with US coordination
- Big Sky scuttles rest of fall sports schedule over COVID-19
- Daimler reaches deal to settle US diesel emissions claims
- Artist creates origami crane memorial for COVID-19 victims
- Missouri detective charged with kicking person during arrest
- Top-seeded Simona Halep reaches Prague Open quarterfinals
- American considering cutting flights to many smaller cities
- Business and economic events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week.
- Bolivia's political crisis threatens hospitals and patients
- 'Like the Titanic' - NCAA experts warn of coronavirus spread
- $205M in BP spill money for Louisiana coastal restoration
- Canadiens coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pains
- Venezuela ballerina reinvents training at home in quarantine
- Varner III grabs Wyndham lead with career low-tying 62
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate
- TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Trump over app ban
- NASCAR champion Pearn up to speed with Daly at Indy 500
- Dolphins' Tagovailoa is a playful, willing backup -- for now
- Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal on diplomatic ties, halt to annexation 'treason' and demand its retraction
- Postponing season puts NFL prospects in a holding pattern
- Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate
- Mets' McNeil carted off vs. Nats after crash into wall
- Forecast says US hotel occupancy may not recover until 2023
- Rights group: Alarming child mortality among Colombian Wayuu
- A largely virtual New York Film Festival unveils lineup
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Bryant's 26 lead Wizards past Celtics for 1st win in restart
- Florida's new jobless claims drop the most of any state
- '19 US Open champ Andreescu withdraws; pandemic limited prep
- Official Palestinian news agency says Palestinians are recalling their ambassador from the UAE over Israel deal
- Bills sign left tackle Dawkins to 4-year contract extension
- Cuba Gooding Jr wears 'Black Lives Matter' mask to court
- US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.96%
- Injuries, opt-outs force Jags to retool D-line sans Ngakoue
- Sibling rivalry: Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting
- MATCHDAY: Barcelona-Bayern Munich in Champions League last 8
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Kings sink 21 3s, roll to win as Lakers rest most starters
- Lindsay says addition of Gordon isn't what drives him in '20
- Ex-Fed Chair Yellen advises Biden on virus economic fallout
- Mexico's central bank lowers prime rate to 4.5%
- Kang makes solid start in bid for 3rd straight LPGA Tour win
- On Football: Evaluating college players is NFL's challenge
- Nationals' Strasburg ejected for arguing - from the stands
- Cisco, Lyft fall; Aspen Technologies, Wesco rise
- BC-GLF--Celtic Classic Scores
- Yale University says it is 'dismayed' by Justice Department's discrimination accusation, calls it 'meritless'
- Indians' Plesac upset with portrayal after COVID violation
- New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis SC
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Apple drops Fortnite from App Store over direct payment plan
- Purdue coach proposes running 2 football seasons in 2021
- FBI seeks help from public to find woman last in Florida
- Tomas Nido homers twice to power Mets past Nationals 8-2
- Portland State disarms campus police after Black man's death
- AP source: Chiefs, Kelce agree to 4-year, $57.25M extension
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move into new California home
- LAFC forward Adama Diomande says he's terminating contract
- Afghanistan releases final 400 Taliban prisoners
- Adams sends Leipzig into CL semis with winner vs Atlético
- Champions League Glance
- Steve Stricker tied for lead in Senior Players Championship
- LA sheriff probes deputy-gang claim, seeks to punish dozens
- After 20 years in college, Sean Spencer joins Giants' staff
- Business Highlights
- Jets' Gregg Williams won't flinch despite key losses on D
- Medical review upheld for Saudi prisoner at Guantanamo
- USA Rugby exploring possible bid for future World Cup
- Fauci: Schools should be outdoors as much as possible
- Mexico to keep US border closed to non-essential travel
- MLB to honor Negro Leagues centennial with patches Sunday
- A flame, a look, one of the Olympics' most powerful moments
- AP Interview: US envoy indicates US open to Iran compromise
- Korpisalo, Blue Jackets win 3-1, tie series with Lightning
- Let it flow: Trump administration eases showerhead rules
- Robert Ryland, first Black pro tennis player, dead at 100
- Tatis Jr. brings talent, swagger as Padres hope to contend
- Three men exonerated in 1983 murder file federal lawsuit
- Alonso first driver to crash in Indianapolis 500 practice
- BC-GLF--Ladies Scottish Open Scores
- British sports fans to be allowed back into pilot events
- Bryant held out of Cubs' lineup versus Brewers
- Half of Pentagon's schools in US will do virtual learning
- Safety first: Smith, Harris are secondary luxury for Vikings
- Computer scientist, pixel inventor Russell Kirsch dead at 91
- Top prospects still absent, but Tigers are competitive
- It's over: For first time in 23 seasons, Spurs miss playoffs
- Mazda-Toyota boosts investment in Alabama plant by $830M
- Trump's suggestion to eliminate payroll tax doesn't add up
- Jerry Jones suggests wiggle room over Cowboys' anthem policy
- Trump, Biden trade barbs on coronavirus response
- Grizzlies roll past Bucks 119-106, reach West play-in round
- Past 2 champions Capitals, Blues struggle to start playoffs
- Simmons, Jones confident Titans can thrive without Casey
- Hanley, crew work overtime after slow start in Indy practice
- Possible shot at freedom for lifer who stole hedge clippers
- Grizzlies advance to play-in; Suns finish 8-0 in restart
- 'Let Russ Cook?' Seahawks QB Wilson would be fine with that
- Creator of mosquito-themed state flag says design was a joke
- Officials: U.S. seizes Iranian oil heading for Venezuela
- Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting baby No. 3
- Trump gives credence to false, racist Harris conspiracy
- Prosecutors dispute Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend's claims
- Michael Cohen book on Trump to be published Sept 8
- AP FACT CHECK: Harris eligible to serve as VP, president
- Dodger Stadium to serve as presidential voting center
- Smith scores in OT, Vegas takes 2-0 series lead on Chicago
- North Korea lifts virus lockdown at border town
- Mexico City reopens movie theaters to sparse crowds
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- New F5 Research Reveals 75 Percent of Asia Pacific Consumers Do Not Feel Responsible for Their Own Data Security
- Coronavirus: France declares Paris, Marseille high-risk zones
- Pirates connect 3 times off DeSclafani, roll 9-6 over Reds
- AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia
- Twin beams of light won't shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC
- Zunino hits 3-run HR; Rays bash Sox to complete 4-game sweep
- 75 years later, Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery
- Orioles beat Phillies 11-4, complete 3-game sweep
- Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida
- Darvish has no-hitter through 6 innings for Cubs vs Brewers
- Sparks ease past shorthanded Mystics 81-64
- Cardinals-White Sox opener pushed back to Saturday
- Japan to mark 75th anniversary of end of World War II
- Stewart Hagestad advances to US Amateur quarterfinals
- Historical site-turned-art museum to be new landmark in Taiwan’s Chiayi
- Florida sheriff arrested following sex scandal investigation
- Taiwan's envoy meets with US assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs
- China's PLA says it's holding military exercises in and around Taiwan Strait
- Harris bringing energy, dollars and more to Biden's campaign
- Taiwan exports to 6 South Asian countries experience record drop
- Germany backs Belarus sanctions ahead of EU meeting
- Asia Today: S. Korea sees virus jump, urges more vigilance
- KMT opposes Chinese military drills in Taiwan Strait
- UK-France quarantine: Holidaymakers face rush to return
- Melting 'frozen memories,' AI helps Japanese recall war days
- Darvish takes no-hitter into 7th, Cubs beat Brewers 4-2
- CPA Australia: Chinese Businesses Lead FinTech Usage in Regional Survey
- Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1
- Aces top Lynx 87-77 for sole possession of 2nd place
- FC Dallas owners condemn threats against player
- Darvish's no-hit bid ends in 7th, MLB-best Cubs beat Brewers
- Rangers put RHP Volquez on 45-day IL with oblique strain
- Top militant linked to beheadings surrenders in Philippines
- US spy plane spotted over northern Taiwan
- Magic snap 5-game skid with 133-127 victory over Pelicans
- Taiwan mayoral by-election to take place in Kaohsiung Saturday
- Fake pre-orders for coronavirus vaccines found in China
- Catholic service to honor life of slain solider in Houston
- Lillard, Blazers escape Nets, advance to play-in series
- Today in History
- New Zealand probing for outbreak source, may expand lockdown
- China factory output flat, retail sales slip in July
- US prosecutor in Miami targeting Venezuela graft is leaving
- AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean
- Mookie Betts ties MLB mark with 6th career 3-homer game
- Trump gives credence to false, racist Harris conspiracy
- Inventec Introduces Entei, the Advanced Storage Server System
- Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era
- How Bridge Elite Education Centre in Hong Kong adapted to the Global Pandemic quickly to ensure students continuity of education and enrichment
- Indonesia takes part in late-stage China vaccine trial
- Betts ties MLB mark with 3 of Dodgers' 6 HRs in rout of Pads
- Coronavirus dampens India's independence celebrations
- For Harris, memories of mother guide bid for vice president
- For Harris, memories of mother guide bid for vice president
- AP FACT CHECK: Harris eligible to serve as VP, president
- Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
- Timber thief arrested for killing Taiwan's endangered black bear
- Australian survey: younger Olympians more willing to protest
- The Latest: India overtakes UK in virus death toll
- Trump, Biden trade barbs on coronavirus response
- Stars get late goal for 5-4 win over Flames to even series
- US West faces reckoning over water but avoids cuts for now
- Iran says UAE-Israel deal a 'stab in the back' to Muslims
- Conflicting tan lines: The burkini raises debate in Egypt
- LEADING OFF: Marlins home at last, Cole seeks 20th straight
- Widodo pledges health, economic reforms amid virus crisis
- Into the unknown: NBA teams face concerns outside of bubble
- COVID-19 outbreak reduces Super Rugby Aotearoa's last round
- Raiders hope offseason changes lead to stingier defense
- Deutsche Securities Taipei to end operations on Aug. 18
- Lebanese have little hope blast probe will lead to truth
- Malaysian economy shrinks 17% in worst contraction on record
- Australian cricketers get approval for 6-match England tour
- Home prices climb to record in pandemic as buyers seek space
- Asian shares mixed on weak China data, worries over pandemic
- Police: 2 officers killed by rebels in Indian-held Kashmir
- Woman vandalizes memorial of late Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui
- France, Netherlands added to UK's 14-day quarantine list
- Over 20 Chinese fighter jets menaced Taiwan Strait's median line Monday
- Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs concerned nation could become 'next Hong Kong'
- UN: 178 killed in Beirut explosion, 30 still missing
- Taiwanese island group sees upsurge in tourism
- BC-GLF--Wyndham Championship Scores
- Aruba: Network as a Service Adoption to Accelerate by 38% within the Next Two Years as Businesses Adapt to Covid-19
- Tiny Lithuania has outsized role as EU faces Belarus crisis
- Kenyan all-female wildlife ranger team breaks down barriers
- Utah high schools return to football, with virus precautions
- Belarus authorities free detainees amid protesters' pressure
- Opinion: For Belarus it's now or never
- Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament canceled this year
- Taiwan’s China Airlines shutters travel agency
- South Asia counts losses from devastating monsoon floods
- Tropical Storm Josephine weakens slightly in Atlantic Ocean
- After 400 years, Native stories at heart of Mayflower events
- 6 Taiwan Ghost Month taboos for hotel rooms
- Kabul begins release of final 400 Taliban, talks to follow
- Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting
- Taiwan to add set of winning numbers in receipt lottery for July-August
- UK's Princess Anne to mark 70th birthday in low-key fashion
- Toyota Mobility Foundation Unveils Sixteen Semi-Finalists for City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge
- 5 Things to Know for Today
- Willian joins Arsenal after contract expires at Chelsea
- Greek FM heads for Vienna talks amid standoff with Turkey
- Harris bringing energy, dollars and more to Biden's campaign
- Germany's coal-fired Datteln power plant sparks fresh protests
- Dutch economy shrinks by 'unprecedented' 8.5% as virus hits
- Caught red-handed: Tencent's ties to CCP revealed
- Taiwan conducts 4 days of live-fire missile tests off east coast
- Belarus opposition leader: 'This freedom can't be broken with police batons'
- Spanish GP: Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in 1st practice
- China attacks new US demand to register Confucius Institutes
- Pompeo to meet head of UN nuclear watchdog as council votes
- Waratahs beat Western Force 28-8 in Super Rugby Australia
- Slew of church abuse lawsuits hinges on state court decision
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Mozambique's leader blames 'war' in north on wealth-seekers
- Wiegman to leave Dutch in 2021, coach England's women's team
- Taiwan looking into claim that Malaysia imported a coronavirus case from the island
- US productivity rises 7.3% in second quarter, after first quarter decline
- WTA Prague Results
- Thai student rallies continue despite activist's arrest
- US productivity rises 7.3%, biggest increase since 2009
- US retail sales regain pre-virus pace but slowdown is likely
- Pakistan holds firm, 155-5 at lunch on Day 2 vs England
- Angolan court sentences ex-leader's son to 5 years in prison
- Civil rights activist Ruby Bridges writes children's book
- "The Secret" author Rhonda Byrne has new release in November
- University cites racist Twitter bio in firing police officer
- Foxconn's $100 million pledge to university largely unmet
- Dev Patel celebrates India from his Los Angeles front yard
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US industrial production up 3%; factory output up 3.4%
- Bulls fire coach Jim Boylen after missing playoffs again
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- American League Glance
- National League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- Missing 2-year-old found in southern Mexico; returned to mom
- Scotland: Investigators confirm derailed train hit landslide
- WNBA Glance
- Maryland county votes to keep Confederate memorial
- Filing: Kansas prof's prosecution criminalizes job disputes
- Falcons re-sign TE Luke Stocker to back up newcomer Hurst
- Police: 3 arrested in attack on worker enforcing virus rules
- California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes
- J Balvin says he is recovering from the coronavirus
- 500-plus warned after Toronto strip club employee gets COVID
- Governor: New Jersey election will be done mostly by mail
- India urges China to hurry disengagement of troops in Ladakh
- Alabama governor's chief of staff quarantines after exposure
- Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips.
- Federal judge upholds New York's COVID-19 travel quarantine
- Saluting statue to be removed from Amsterdam Olympic Stadium
- Amazon launches online pharmacy in India
- Miami man pleads guilty of defrauding foreign investors in Vermont’s largest fraud case, over biotechnology plant plan
- Rural families without internet face tough choice on school
- Thailand commutes death sentences in killings of UK tourists
- Miami businessman pleads guilty in Vermont ski fraud case
- Portuguese police complain about cartoon, deny racism
- Trump's younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York
- R. Kelly's manager charged with phone threats to theater
- 3 Mississippi police officers indicted in death of Black man
- ATP adjusts schedule, plans season-end Finals without fans
- MLS Glance
- English Standings
- EPL breaks silence on reasons for stalled Newcastle takeover
- Volunteers rescue pets, search for lost ones in Beirut blast
- USL Championship Glance
- Mercedes team principal Wolff considering his future in F1
- Lawyer: Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty to false statement charge in 1st case from US Att'y Durham’s look at Russia probe
- Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed
- Swiss soccer, hockey leagues delay season for bigger crowds
- Bulgaria PM pitches overhaul, to resign if lawmakers approve
- Muslim woman accuses McDonald's franchisee of discrimination
- Crowded house: Steelers backfield eyes consistency in 2020
- Minneapolis mayor proposes keeping vacant 100 police jobs
- Top seed Halep cruises into Prague Open semis
- Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham look at Russia probe
- UEFA fines PSG, warns coach Tuchel for late 2nd half kickoff
- Sentencing date set for NY self-help guru in sex slave case
- Cambodian politician arrested for comments about border land
- Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.
- UAB freshman linebacker Allen Merrick dies of gunshot wound
- NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace adds another sponsorship deal
- UFC legacies on line for Miocic-Cormier trilogy title fight
- No excuses as Atlético Madrid wastes another title chance
- Raptors' Kyle Lowry got his title, now set to chase another
- Georgia court ponders charges for deputies in stun gun death
- Rutgers had at least 30 players were positive for COVID-19
- The Latest: ASUN Conference postponing all fall sports
- France pays homage to six French aid workers killed in Niger
- Wayfair pulls towel depicting deity after Hindus object
- Marco Andretti breaks 233 mph on 'Fast Friday' at Indy
- Business events scheduled for the coming week.
- India gears up to celebrate Independence Day amid pandemic
- Canadiens coach Claude Julien receives stent, heads home
- Teichmann converts 7th match point to win; Serena delayed
- Man sentenced for firing at Georgia State Patrol helicopter
- Chiefs keep gambling by doling out another big-money deal
- 5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season
- Jets' Mims, Gore, Desir dealing with hamstring injuries
- MATCHDAY: Man City-Lyon for last Champions League semis spot
- Browns starting C Tretter sidelined after procedure on knee
- Virus flareups in Europe lead to club closings, mask orders
- Florida teen accused in sex trafficking of 14-year-old girl
- Satellite TV back for Venezuelans left in dark by sanctions
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Cleric extradited from Jamaica to NYC on terrorism charges
- In-form Horsfield shoots 64, leads Celtic Classic
- Iowa governor defends response to devastating wind storm
- AP Exclusive: 1,800-case internal affairs lag in Phoenix
- Plane crashes in Congo's South Kivu province, killing 5
- Man, 30, becomes 3rd Revel scooter fatality in New York City
- Judge refuses to reconsider GM lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler
- New border wall near unique wetlands endangered water supply
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Sadness to surreal: The biggest day in Tyler Adams' career
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president
- Mississippi flag could have Choctaw-inspired diamond shape
- UN voting on indefinite extension of arms embargo on Iran
- Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to Los Angeles delayed
- Study hints, can't prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19
- Broncos top draft pick Jeudy makes great first impression
- Prosecutor pushes to maintain discretion on dropping charges
- Cheptegei sets men's 5,000 world record at Monaco track meet
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Colombian fast food chain bets on automated restaurants
- Lewis, Munoz share lead at Ladies Scottish Open
- More than 700 fans expected to attend pared-down Elvis vigil
- Mets scratch Jacob deGrom because of neck tightness
- Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Georgia trooper charged with murder in traffic stop shooting
- Marge Simpson uses her voice to call out Trump adviser
- Johnson scores 23 points to help Raptors top Nuggets 117-109
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking
- Dillard's, Novavax rise; Baidu, DraftKings fall
- Georgia House member loses post over John Lewis criticism
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- AP Top 25 will roll on in unusual college football season
- Burakovsky scores late, Avalanche beat Coyotes 3-2
- Giants O-Line coach Colombo wants nasty, detailed group
- Business Highlights
- Washington's Jimmy Lake says Pac-12 postponement right move
- Double-duty debate will keep Davison busy at Indianapolis
- The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Kyle has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of New England
- Bayern stuns Barcelona 8-2 to reach Champions League semis
- Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays
- Unpredictability ahead as NASCAR gets on Daytona road course
- World record in men's 5,000 caps track and field's return
- US allows killing sea lions eating at-risk Northwest salmon
- BC-US--Index, US
- UN launches $565 million appeal for Beirut victims
- Jerry Kelly leads Senior Players at difficult Firestone
- Israel hits Gaza militant sites after incendiary balloons
- Sure sign of pandemic: Cowboys cope with Texas heat for camp
- Ramon Laureano's suspension reduced from 6 games to 4
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Tatar, Kotkaniemi scores twice, Canadiens rout Flyers 5-0
- Yankees star Judge put on injured list with strained calf
- Cardinals' Jones has single-season sack record in sights
- Indians send down Clevinger, Plesac after virus blunder
- Canadiens rebound without Julien to even series with Flyers
- Watson poised to lead Texans offense with Hopkins in Arizona
- Freeman's legacy endures long after Sydney's flame went out
- Indians send down Clevinger, Plesac after virus blunder
- Heat's Jones carted off court after collision on floor
- Midshipman sentenced to 25 years in sexual assault case
- Freeman lights up Sydney Olympics to kick off new millennium
- 'Rock bottom': Barca reeling after 8-2 humiliation by Bayern
- Slain North Carolina 5-year-old remembered for big smile
- Five days later, Orioles complete 6-2 win over Nationals
- US says the UN Security Council has rejected an American resolution to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran indefinitely
- BC-GLF--Celtic Classic Scores
- Champions League Glance
- Vlade Divac steps down as Kings general manager
- Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. injured in 109-92 loss to Pacers
- After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Heat beat Pacers in finale marred by Jones' injury
- Florida sheriff removed following sex scandal investigation
- On V-J Day, UK's Johnson pays tribute to campaign's veterans
- Georgia park with Confederate sculpture shuts gates to rally
- Browns' Mayfield admits he was 'lost' in chaotic 2019 season
- Cook at Vikings camp, but no deal yet: 'Where I want to be'
- AP PHOTOS: Clowns suffer, adapt in Peru due to the pandemic
- Cards coach McGee opts out; St. Louis gets 6 doubleheaders
- Lightning confident they'll rebound against Blue Jackets
- Ponzi king Madoff's brother released from home confinement
- Hoge in four-way tie for Wyndham lead after two rounds
- Rahal drivers gain advantage with Indy 's qualifying draw
- Mexico sanctions 1,040 immigration officers for corruption
- Coronavirus upends conventions, changes TV coverage
- George Kittle signs $75M, 5-year extension with 49ers
- UK faces new surge in migrant arrivals
- Nationals bring up prospect Luis Garcia, place Castro on IL
- Royals-Twins opener postponed by rain; doubleheader Saturday
- Supporters flock to rallies on eve of Kaohsiung mayoral by-election
- Group vows to stage twin beams of light for NYC 9/11 tribute
- Prosecutors in El Salvador file charges against ex-president
- Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets
- Google stops responding directly to data requests from Hong Kong government
- Oklahoma State's Aman Gupta advance to US Amateur semifinals
- Palestinians say UAE deal hinders quest for Mideast peace
- Health official thinks the coronavirus has peaked in Mexico
- LEADING OFF: Cardinals emerge from long layoff in Chicago
- DeWanna Bonner helps Sun hold off Sky, 77-74
- Japan's Abe vows not to repeat war on WWII anniversary
- Nationals RHP Strasburg leaves with injury after 16 pitches
- 75 years later, can Asia shake off shackles of the past?
- Asia Today: S. Korea's cases jump again, lower in Victoria
- Pompeo signs deal to move US troops from Germany to Poland
- Mann leads Clippers over Thunder as stars rest for playoffs
- Taiwan likely buyer of 66 advanced F-16 jets
- Bichette, Blue Jays hit 6 more HRs in Buffalo, bop Rays 12-4
- Gray fans 10, Winker homers twice as Reds beat Pirates 8-1
- Canucks beat Blues 4-3 in OT to take 2-0 series lead
- Stewart scores 21 points, Storm win seventh straight
- Reyes homers as Indians win 18th straight over Detroit, 10-5
- Storm beat Wings 83-65 for 7th straight victory
- China's Xiaomi, Oppo hit by new import hurdles in India, sources say
- Bryce Harper's RBI in ninth lifts Phillies past Mets 6-5
- Marlins win virus-delayed home opener, beat Braves 8-2
- Man United in stern test vs 5-time Europa League champions
- Cole posts 20th straight regular-season win, Yanks top Bosox
- Surfer saved after friend punches shark in Australian attack
- Key Pacific War events on 75th anniversary of war's end
- 76ers close regular season by breezing past Rockets 134-96
- German tourists face coronavirus quarantine after Mallorca holidays
- Taiwan vice president supports Hong Kong's struggle for freedom
- Yelich three-run homer lifts Brewers past Cubs, 4-3
- Japan marks 75th anniversary of war end with no Abe apology
- Kinmen swimmer could be first in wave of asylum seekers from China
- Belarus: President Lukashenko rejects foreign mediation
- Post Office warns states across US about mail voting
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Clowns suffer, adapt in Peru due to the pandemic
- Mexico's Acapulco hopes for rebound as virus, violence drop
- Hartley's 24, Walker-Kimbrough's 20 lead Mercury by Dream
- The Ultimate Recovery: Cycles of pain anchor Biden's moment
- Moon extends olive branch to Tokyo over wartime history
- The Ultimate Recovery: Cycles of pain anchor Biden's moment
- India to invest $1.46 trillion to lift virus-hit economy
- Kershaw dominates, Bellinger 2 HRs, Dodgers drop Angels 7-4
- U.S. condemns Chinese military exercises in Taiwan Strait
- Kelly, Calhoun lead Diamondbacks past Padres 5-1
- Alvarez HR in 2020 debut, Astros score 9 in 1st, beat M's
- Taiwan vice president believes Chen Chi-mai deserves credit for pandemic success
- Piscotty slam ties it in ninth, A's beat Giants 8-7 in 10th
- The Latest: India cases cross 2.5 million with another jump
- Another shorty for Flames in 2-0 win over Stars for 2-1 lead
- After full stadiums, Super Rugby Aotearoa ends without fans
- Taiwan confirms new imported coronavirus case from Philippines
- Woman member of Afghan peace team survives attack by gunmen
- NHL provides playoff hub teams a few tastes of `home'
- Powerful Southern leagues aim to forge on with fall football
- The Hague: Dozens arrested after several nights of riots
- Freed from Belarus jails, protesters recount beatings
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- EVA Air flight draws thumbs-up sign on Taiwan map
- Taipei MRT adds mask vending machines at 6 stations
- Thousands rally against SKorea leader despite virus warning
- Iran threatens 'dangerous future' for UAE after Israel deal
- Malaysian diagnosed with coronavirus 13 days after leaving Taiwan
- U.S. Navy carrier conducted exercises in South China Sea on Aug. 14
- DPP maintains 3-to-1 lead in Kaohsiung mayoral by-election
- China's WeChat proven to be spying on overseas users
- India’s legendary cricketer MS Dhoni announces retirement
- Pompeo inks deal for US troop move from Germany to Poland
- The year the music might die: British clubs face closure
- DPP wins back control over South Taiwan city of Kaohsiung
- Thousands of Britons return from France to avoid quarantine
- Hague police arrest 27 amid third night of rioting
- Former top US officials say China could take Taiwan in 3 days in early 2021
- Belarus: Arrested protesters talk of brutality
- FBI team arrives this weekend to take part in Beirut probe
- Pakistan launches anti-polio drive as COVID-19 cases decline
- Spanish GP: Hamilton tops final practice ahead of qualifying
- Partner of dead Belarus protester believes police shot him
- Thai student leader freed on bail, vows to keep up protest
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump skews record on Biden-Harris, economy
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- No play before lunch on 3rd day of England-Pakistan test
- Taiwan doubles residency permits for Hongkongers during first half of 2020
- Protests in Belarus focus on spot where demonstrator died
- Delaware thrust into unlikely starring role in 2020 campaign
- WTA Prague Results
- Fewer people but deep faith on Greece's Assumption holiday
- Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, 'Big Jim,' dies at 84
- Forecasters look to learn from deadly Midwest wind storm
- Divers in Taiwan set Guinness World Record for ocean cleanup
- Kaohsiung residents' hopes high after Taiwan's first mayoral by-election
- Global Forecast-Asia
- POW sufferings remembered in Taiwan on 75th anniversary of end of WWII
- Indian, Nepalese prime ministers talk amid border dispute
- Florida sheriff race hinges on massacre, old shooting
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- German Standings
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- 'Ballot harvesting' targeted amid fight over voting rules
- WNBA Glance
- F1 Spanish Grand Prix Lineup
- Testing drops in Texas, as schools reopen, football resumes
- Mavs' Luka Doncic set to begin his first NBA playoff run
- White Sox reliever Ian Hamilton (shoulder) on injured list
- Floyd's death spurs push to train cops to stop police abuse
- Migrants increasingly reaching Italy by sea from Tunisia
- Pope urges Nile states to continue talks over disputed dam
- The Latest: NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tests positive
- NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test
- Bruins G Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL playoffs over COVID-19
- Algeria reopens mosques, beaches after 5-month lockdown
- Police: Girl killed by gunfire during teen gathering in Ohio
- Homes with grandparents weigh virus risk as school starts
- Vermont AG sides with defendants in drug case near border
- KMT chair vows to win back Kaohsiung mayorship in 2022
- India great Dhoni retires from international cricket
- Ship leaking tons of oil off Mauritius has split apart
- Q&A: What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
- Solskjaer out to avoid hattrick of semifinal pain for United
- Ex-cop told Floyd investigation he was 'human traffic cone'
- Heeding mom, Tennessee lawmaker helped women gain the vote
- Munoz edges ahead of Lewis at Ladies Scottish Open
- Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed
- Packers agree to terms on extension with DT Kenny Clark
- They're still here: Cardinals back after long virus absence
- Gunmen kill son of legendary Mexico drug capo Amado Carrillo
- DW's Belarus correspondent released after 10-day arrest
- Teichmann to Lexington final; beats player who upset Serena
- Müller tops 7-1 Brazil rout with 8-2 Barcelona thrashing
- Andretti puts 2 cars at the front of Indy 500 qualifying
- Venezuelans brave open sea on tubes, fishing for survival
- Kings once again seek answers after missing playoffs
- After 25-win season, Wizards need Wall, Beal to be 'fun'
- World Series MVP Strasburg on IL with nerve issue in hand
- 'Do something:' Harris' rapid rise driven by call to action
- Belarus president says Russian leader Putin has agreed to provide security to his country if Belarus asks for it
- France opposes release of 3 Taliban prisoners
- Rock bottom: Barca fears grim future after Bayern meltdown
- Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Williams picked as top coach
- Halep, Mertens reach Prague Open final
- Man sues Nebraska officer who used Taser on him
- Dallas police plan changes after examining protest response
- Police move in after fights break out during Georgia protest
- Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume
- 'Do something:' Harris' rapid rise driven by call to action
- 2 workers die from injuries in Mississippi plant explosion
- Kim shoots 62 for 2-shot lead after three rounds at Wyndham
- Surprising Suns ready to build off bubble success
- Bencic out of US Open; 3 of 4 '19 semifinalists won't play
- Newsweek apologizes for op-ed questioning Harris birthright
- Watford hires Vladimir Ivic as new manager
- Philly Naked Bike Ride called off because of the coronavirus
- Lindstrom: Falcons' O-line must 'do better' to protect Ryan
- Pelicans fire Alvin Gentry after 5 seasons as team's coach
- BC-GLF--Ladies Scottish Open Scores
- BC-GLF--Wyndham Championship Scores
- Cards beat White Sox 5-1 in return from coronavirus outbreak
- Rask-less Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1, take 2-1 lead in series
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Young, hot-shooting Aces beat Mystics for 7th straight win
- Turkey's daily virus infection rate at highest in 45 days
- Rider ends in ravine at Tour of Lombardy, Fuglsang wins
- Israel condemns UN Security Council's vote on Iran embargo
- Most Marlins who had virus are cleared to return to field
- Cruz homers, Twins beat Royals 4-2 to open doubleheader
- Jets' revamped offensive line bonds with jokes, playbooks
- Right-wing group, counter-protesters clash in Michigan
- Syme leads Celtic Classic after late collapse from Pieters
- Williams hits 7 3s, Sparks beat Fever for 4th win in a row
- Braves place OF Ronald Acuña on 10-day IL with sore wrist
- Lyon stuns Man City 3-1 to reach Champions League semifinals
- Blazers make playoffs, oust Grizzlies with 126-122 victory
- Cuomo: Health workers to supervise annual 9/11 light tribute
- Ryan Newman returns to scene of harrowing Daytona 500 crash
- Big Ten parents call on league to play; OU has 9 positives
- Chevy's struggles keep Penske out of Indy 500 pole shootout
- Former Browns star Chip Banks shot, in serious condition
- Kuemper stops 49 shots in Coyotes' 4-2 win over Avalanche
- Jerry Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead at Firestone
- Bruins win without Rask, take 2-1 lead over Hurricanes
- NBA first-round playoff preview capsules
- Pneumatic wins Pagasus, final points race for Kentucky Derby
- Rolls-Royce closing Virginia jet parts plant where 280 work
- Lyon 'team spirit' good enough to knock out rich Man City
- Israel strikes Gaza targets after arson balloons launched
- AP FACT CHECK: Harris meets constitutional requirements
- Kittle extension completes successful offseason for 49ers
- Strong qualifying run puts rookie VeeKay in Indy shootout
- Day after Divac departs as Kings GM, Stojakovic resigns too
- Cindric wins roadie at Daytona, his 5th in last 6 races
- Islanders, Canucks, Flames try to get one win from advancing
- MATCHDAY: Man United takes on Sevilla in Europa League semi
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Collier continues to strong play, Lynx beats reeling Liberty
- Yankees' LeMahieu pulled with left wrist/hand issue
- Nola tosses 7 scoreless in Phillies' 6-2 win over Mets
- 2020 may set EU record for cocaine seizures
- Duvall HR in 9th helps Braves end skid and beat Marlins 2-1
- AP WAS THERE: 2004 Athens Olympics
- Olympics return to antiquity at the 2004 Athens Games
- Bieber sharp again, Indians beat Tigers for 19th time in row
- Javier gives up 1 hit in 6 innings, Astros beat Mariners 2-1
- LeMahieu hurt, but Frazier's 5 RBIs lift Yanks over Red Sox
- Lightning beat Blue Jackets to take 2-1 series lead
- Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71, president says in statement.
- Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71
- Tyler Strafaci, Charles Osborne advance to US Amateur final
- Rays-Jays halted by rain; finish Sunday, then 7-inning game
- Surging Orioles drop Nationals into cellar with 7-3 victory
- Asia Today: S. Korea reports 279 cases, highest in 5 months
- Fleury, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks for 3-0 series lead
- A's do it again: Canha's 3-run HR in 9th beats Giants 7-6
- AP PHOTOS: Masks hold images of pandemic, Hong Kong protests
- Belarus: Lukashenko rejects calls for new elections, claims NATO deployed to border
- Taiwan's Legislative Yuan speaker invites Czech delegation to visit legislature
- Today in History
- US, S. Korea to begin scaled-down drills amid virus spike
- D-backs beat Padres 7-6, nail runner at plate for final out
- Gibson, Dietrich lead Rangers to a 6-4 win over Rockies
- 'Do something:' Harris' rapid rise driven by call to action
- 'Do something:' Harris' rapid rise driven by call to action
- The Latest: New Zealand counts 13 new cases, most linked
- US, SKorea to begin scaled-down drills amid virus spike
- Miocic retains heavyweight crown with decision over Cormier
- Hunger, squalor mar South Sudan post-war unification efforts
- Italy garbage dips with virus lockdowns, but plastics rise
- Israel shuts Gaza fishing zone after overnight fighting
- Thailand's largest pro-democracy rally in years draws 10,000
- Chairman of Taiwan's Starlux Airlines takes employees, fans on pleasure flight
- Portland police declare riot, push protesters from building
- German police conduct raids linked to illegal gambling
- KMT caucus whip calls for party reform
- Thai protesters stage rally that may test movement's support
- Josephine weakens, Kyle no longer a tropical storm
- Taiwan reports 2 new imported cases
- Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel begins as two countries open diplomatic ties
- Telephone service begins between UAE, Israel amid deal
- Bar owners on Greek island angry over virus restrictions
- Confusion over exams in England as regulator pulls guidance
- WTA Prague Results
- Pakistan all out for 236 as play finally resumes in 2nd test
- Lebanese president calls probe into Beirut blast "complex"
- Belarus president's supporters rally in protest-hit capital
- Poland: LGBT+ activists and nationalists face off
- Mormons cool to Trump are finding new influence in Arizona
- North Macedonia police find 80 migrants, arrest truck driver
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwanese social worker shares success story in extreme case
- Police: 17 shot, some dead across 3 Cincinnati shootings
- Democrats in conservative S.C. see opportunity for gains
- Puerto Rico holds 2nd voting round after chaotic primaries
- German food company to change racist name of popular sauce
- Top-seeded Simona Halep wins 21st WTA title at Prague Open
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Leonard, George vs. Doncic, Porzingis as Clippers meet Mavs
- Zimbabwe's Catholic bishops accuse government of abuses
- Trump makes call for new White House doctor's virus advice
- German Standings
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- WNBA Glance
- Flooding and heavy rainfall leave over 60 dead in Sudan
- Taller cubicles, one-way aisles: Office workers must adjust
- France vs Germany semis mark Champions League power shift
- Taiwanese wife of Malaysian COVID-19 case tests negative: CECC
- Overthinking of 'tinkerman' Guardiola costs Man City again
- Filipinos, Philippine rep. office embrace Ilocano culture in Taiwan's Hsinchu
- US supports Cyprus, wants closer east Med gas cooperation
- QB Alex Smith activated by Washington, cleared for practice
- Virus, fees hinder drive to register Florida felons to vote
- Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP for 88th career victory in F1
- F1 Spanish Grand Prix Results
- Netanyahu says UAE deal signals end to 'land for peace'
- Somalia police report blast, gunfire at Mogadishu hotel
- Coronavirus hasn't devastated the homeless as many feared
- 1st Mediterranean cruise to set sail after virus tests
- States wrestle with playing high school football amid COVID
- 2 men sentenced to decades in murders of 4 in basement
- Black Portland reflects on role of white allies in movement
- Shipyard workers to begin voting this week on labor pact
- Neymar faces Leipzig and Red Bull, one of his own sponsors
- Lewis wins Ladies Scottish Open title after 4-way playoff
- Former India test opener Chetan Chauhan dies aged 73
- House Dems summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays
- New Zealand delays general election after coronavirus return
- Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan resume AU-led talks over disputed dam
- Jets signing vet Chris Hogan to help banged up WR corps
- Panthers sign 'Hard Knocks' Andrew Vollert to roster
- Bourbon-scented sanitizer and wary public challenge census
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Georgia governor allows local mask mandates, with limits
- Another quarantine must have? Houseplants, says The Sill CEO
- No playoffs a painful lesson for Ja Morant, young Grizzlies
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Democrats tap array of faith leaders to speak at convention
- Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct
- NCAA's top doctor: COVID-19 testing needs to improve to play
- Luis Abinader sworn in as Dominican leader; Pompeo attends
- White House's Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP
- Jennifer Brady preps for US Open by winning 1st tour title
- 5 wounded in shooting at gathering of young people
- Yankees' LeMahieu on injured list with sprained left thumb
- Colombian Daniel Martinez wins Critérium du Dauphiné race
- Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood
- Lindblom joins Flyers for playoffs after cancer treatment
- Creed wins Truck Series road race, $50K bonus at Daytona
- Waller hoping for encore to breakout season with Raiders
- An Andretti wins first Indy 500 pole for family in 33 years
- Welcome to the playoffs: The NBA's best time of year is here
- 2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori tests positive for COVID
- Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana on 'The Crown'
- O'Sullivan wins 6th world snooker title, at age 44
- Ogunbowale scores 33, Wings beat Mercury 95-89, snap skid
- Islanders beat Capitals 2-1 in OT, take 3-0 lead in series
- Bird's Nest and Water Cube: Beijing venues were stars, too
- Lowe HR 4 games in row, Rays top Blue Jays 3-2 in resumption
- Mercedes Barcha, widow of Gabriel García Márquez, dies at 87
- Chief: Protester kicks at biker during Sturgis rally
- Horsfield wins Celtic Classic for 2nd title in 3 weeks
- Browns owners support Mayfield choice to kneel during anthem
- McCutchen homer keys Phillies' 3-game sweep of Mets
- Markakis' 3 RBIs help Braves beat Miami 4-0 to take series
- AP WAS THERE: 2008 Beijing Olympics - Phelps wins 8 golds
- Avalanche aiming to distract Coyotes' Kuemper more in Game 4
- Mayor voices 'serious concerns' about protest arrest tactics
- Blue Jays put big-hitting Bichette on IL with strained knee
- One question hung over 2008 Games: Would they change China?
- Butler enjoying every minute after missing Titans' AFC run
- BC-GLF--Celtic Classic Scores
- Chevy drivers hoping Honda's edge closes during Indy 500
- Kepler homers, Dobnak keeps rolling; Twins beat Royals 4-2
- Howard, Stewart help Storm beat Sun, win 8th straight game
- Indians beat Tigers for 20th straight time, Reyes hits 2 HRs
- White Sox hit 4 straight HRs vs Cardinals reliever in debut
- Cardinals RP allows 4 straight HRs vs White Sox in ML debut
- Sevilla beats Man United 2-1 to reach Europa League final
- Europa League Glance
- Tucker hits game-ending homer as Astros sweep Mariners 3-2
- Jets dealing with injuries, inexperience at 'thin' WR group
- Reds, Pirates won't play Monday, awaiting COVID test results
- Griffin one of the anchors in Seahawks' remodeled secondary
- Arcia, Hiura power Brewers over Cubs 6-5
- Parker scores 17 as Sky cruise to 92-67 win over Dream
- Gray strikes out 7 as Rockies beat Rangers 10-6
- Herman rallies to win Wyndham, qualify for FedEx playoffs
- Injuries mounting as Chiefs press on with padded practices
- Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight on road
- Google parent Alphabet lashes out at Australia for antitrust law changes
- New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern delays national elections by 4 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak in Auckland
- New Zealand delays election after virus outbreak in Auckland
- Pelosi to call House back into session this week to vote on bill prohibiting USPS from making changes ahead of election.
- Jerry Kelly makes ace on his way to winning 1st senior major
- Keibert Ruiz starts career with HR, Dodgers sweep Angels 8-3
- Escobar's 3-run blast pushes D-backs past Padres 5-4
- Herman wins at Greensboro; Lewis takes Ladies Scottish
- Piscotty HR, 5 RBIs, A's rout Giants 15-3 for 4th win in row
- Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls on security forces to switch allegiance
- MATCHDAY: Inter faces Shakhtar in Europa League semifinals
- Over $700K raised for slain boy's funeral in North Carolina
- White Sox hit 4 consecutive homers in victory over Cardinals
- Jaguars' Gunter stepping away because of enlarged aorta
- LEADING OFF: Reds wait for virus test results before return
- FIU says assistant Aubrey Hill, 48, dies after cancer fight
- Belarus television broadcasts empty studio as state media joins general strike
- Japanese economy contracted at record rate of 27.8% in April-June, slammed by weaker spending and trade
- FICO Survey: Only 30% of Taiwanese Banks Believe AI Will Stop More Money Laundering
- Japan's economy shrinks at record rate, slammed by pandemic
- Islanders outlast Capitals in OT to take 3-0 series lead
- Zhuilu Old Road in eastern Taiwan to close intermittently for maintenance
- Happ, Ford lead Yanks to 9th straight win over Red Sox, 4-2
- Video shows Chinese 'amphibious' tank sink in 30 seconds
- Former KMT chairman calls for party reform, reflection
- Tyler Strafaci wins US Amateur at foggy Bandon Dunes
- Asia Today: South Koreans urged to stay home as cases jump
- Democracy rally for Thailand, Hong Kong held at Taipei Main Station
- Hart shuts out Canadiens in Flyers' 1-0 Game 3 victory
- Inmate in south Taiwan on run after evading police
- Japan PM Abe enters hospital for examination
- Belarus live updates: Lukashenko says no new election 'unless you kill me'
- Lockdown deaths in India ignite debate on police brutality
- Japan stocks fall after economy contracts, other markets up
- Today in History
- As the NBA playoffs begin, here are 10 things to know
- Chunghwa Telecom admits 4G connection slower since launch of 5G in Taiwan
- Taiwan developing transparent masks for hearing-impaired
- Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill
- Federal virus money slow to trickle to local public health
- Federal virus money slow to trickle to local public health
- Quarantine requirements may delay return to in-person school
- WHAT TO WATCH: Democrats open a new kind of convention
- PSG, Leipzig seek maiden Champions League final appearance
- Biden ally Clyburn brings civil rights legacy to DNC
- 'Are you doing OK?': On the ground with NYC contact tracers
- This Week: Home Depot, Target results, US home sales
- Milwaukee misses Democratic convention: 'It is a gut punch'
- How Indian police contained coronavirus in Mumbai
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump muddies facts on mail ballots, Harris
- Victims tell of trauma, healing in Golden State Killer case
- Trump motivates Democrats to rally behind Biden, Harris
- California's Golden State Killer faces life prison sentence
- Japan stocks fall after economy contracts, other markets up
- Google warns Australians could lose free search services
- UN-backed court to issue verdicts in Lebanon's Hariri case
- Nashville 0, FC Dallas 0
- Taiwan’s Gogoro plans to exceed 1,900 charging stations by 2020
- Taiwan reports imported coronavirus case from US
- Schenn scores in OT, Blues beat Canucks in Game 3
- Taiwan introduces world's first evaluation questionnaire on problematic mobile gaming
- Darvish pitching like All-Star again for Cubs
- Nashville SC, FC Dallas play to 0-0 draw
- Taiwan OEM Wistron to add 10,000 jobs in India for new iPhone
- German police investigated after pinning youth with knee
- TECO director advocates Taiwan-US trade agreement
- BC-GLF--Wyndham Championship Scores
- Official: Inmates attacked 6 officers at California prison
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan vs. Hong Kong
- Virus pandemic reshaping air travel as carriers struggle
- The Latest: India's total coronavirus death toll tops 50,000
- Frazier hopes he's over struggles and time with Yanks is now
- Sons use e-books to help virus-stricken dad, other patients
- X0PA AI integrates its new AI-enabled assessment & interview platform with Microsoft Teams
- In Belarus, privacy apps help resist internet shutdown
- Black creatives in Italian fashion demand cultural reform
- Japanese tennis pro Nishikori Kei tests positive for COVID-19
- Thai economy shrinks 12% in 2Q, worst decline in 22 years
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- S.Korea pastor tests positive amid virus spike at his church
- Non-designated hotels found accepting 697 quarantined guests in Taipei
- Quake strikes off southern Greek coast, no damage reported
- Japan's leader goes to hospital, raising health concerns
- Crash, conflict blocks away from peaceful Portland protest
- Israeli forces shoot, wound deaf Palestinian at checkpoint
- 3 Texas officers shot by gunman, who holds 3 people in home
- Protests resume in Belarus demanding president to resign
- Sichuan hit by China's biggest flood in 70 years, Three Gorges downstream
- 2020 Watch: Democrats begin their all-virtual convention
- Norway arrests citizen for spying, doesn't identify country
- EU emergency summit on Belarus: What's at stake?
- EU chief convenes emergency video summit to discuss Belarus elections and post-poll violence
- 5 things to know today
- Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos in United Arab Emirates, says Spanish palace
- EU-Italy delegation in Tunisia to discuss slowing migration
- McDonald's Taiwan to take 7 items off menu Aug. 26
- Reports: US helicopter attacks Syrian army checkpoint
- Rapper to pay for funeral of young girl shot in dollhouse
- Sharp rise in virus cases in Lebanon after deadly port blast
- England-Pakistan heading for draw after more wet weather
- Kompany retires as a player, become head coach of Anderlecht
- Police: 3 officers injured, 18 arrests in Seattle riot
- Power outage halts streetcars, hits thousands in The Hague
- Liz Weston: Why taking Social Security early costs too much
- Former player Buxton, doubles partner of Gibson, dies at 85
- Entrance to Taiwan's Water Curtain Cave littered with tourists' raincoats
- German diplomat in Tripoli to press for end to Libyan war
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Splintered militants rejoin Pakistani Taliban, vow holy war
- 2-time Olympic champion Northug busted for cocaine, speeding
- Returning vacationers face new constraints as virus spikes
- Taiwan officially opens its new representative office in Somaliland
- Party official: FBI arrests Puerto Rico legislator, 3 others
- 2nd-ranked Simona Halep will skip U.S. Open tennis tournament
- Egyptian envoys in Gaza in bid to ease tensions with Israel
- Mauritius copes with split Japanese ship that spilled oil
- Wimbledon champion Halep opts out of playing at U.S. Open
- 4 killed, at least 20 hurt in Cincinnati weekend shootings
- Iran: Fuel en route to Venezuela seized by US wasn't Iranian
- Israel frees Palestinian boycott activist from detention
- Royal House confirms former king of Spain, Juan Carlos I, has been in United Arab Emirates since Aug. 3
- India ruling party denies preferential treatment by Facebook
- Ex-Spanish king confirmed to be in UAE amid financial probe
- Man at center of hostage situation after 3 Texas officers shot releases 2 family members, remains in home with his mom
- Global Forecast-Asia
- UK govt scrambles as exam fiasco enrages students, parents
- Trump administration approves oil, gas leasing program for part of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
- Feds release nationwide sex offender registry regulation
- US approves oil, gas leasing plan for Alaska Wildlife refuge
- The home front: Virus stalks nurses after they leave work
- German Standings
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- The home front: Virus stalks nurses after they leave work
- English Standings
- Lebanese customs chief arrested over Beirut blast
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Rebel leader killed in clash in Indonesia's Papua region
- WNBA Glance
- Israelis eager to tighten ties to UAE after historic accord
- South Africa opens as virus cases fall, allows liquor sales
- Hostage situation involving family members after 3 Texas officers shot ends peacefully as man leaves home with his mom
- Review: 'Tesla,' with Ethan Hawke, is low on electricity
- Washington hires Wright as NFL's 1st Black team president
- Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temp
- Man City to honor David Silva with statue outside stadium
- The Latest: Trump heads to Midwest as Dems open convention
- AP Interview: Iraqi leader says country still needs US help
- How Sanders is helping keep the progressive movement strong
- 3 Indian troops, 2 militants killed in Kashmir fighting
- Sudanese demand reforms a year after deal with generals
- Mexican soldiers kill 9 alleged gunmen at US border
- NABC to give college hoops players voice with new coalition
- Trump on the road as Biden prepares for convention show
- Penguins star Malkin undergoes elbow surgery
- Indigenous protesters in Brazil demand COVID-19 protection
- Repeating career years next challenge for some NFL players
- Lions sign RB Jonathan Williams, add depth in backfield
- Texas giving Schaefer 7-year deal worth $13.8 million
- Afghans halt prisoner release, delaying talks with Taliban
- French nursing home sees 9 deaths in 1 week as virus returns
- After UAE-Israel deal, Kushner slams Palestinian leaders
- Trump eyes White House funeral service for brother, Robert
- Former McDonald's CEO asks court to dismiss case against him
- The Latest: Ole Miss starting center opts out for season
- Correction: Puerto Rico-Botched Primaries story
- Borussia Dortmund makes loss of $52M amid virus pandemic
- Somali police suspend prison warden after deadly riot
- Watchdog chastises Census for missing laptops used for count
- Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
- Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- Budget carrier Ryanair cuts flights as contagions increase
- ATP Schedule
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- 300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close
- Judge: Outside experts can visit immigrant detention center
- Belarus chaos brings a poker-faced response from Russia
- Trump says he'll send feds if NYC can't stop bloodshed
- In 'The 24th,' police brutality and unrest, 103 years ago
- Detroit priest denies abuse, gets $125K in lawsuit deal
- AP sources: 2 charged in connection with the 2002 death of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
- Man charged with kidnapping in case of missing Georgia mom
- 2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
- Upstart Lyon fuels debate on how to reform Champions League
- ESPN officially names Levy, Griese and Riddick for MNF booth
- Chiefs defensive line adding quality, underappreciated depth
- Activists: Police killings of Latinos lack attention
- Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding
- CFL scraps season amid virus, ending Grey Cup’s 100-year run
- Partner of Belarus' dead protester demands independent probe
- Lawsuit against President Trump and leader of the U.S. Postal Service seeks to force adequate funding before election
- MATCHDAY: PSG and Leipzig seek 1st Champions League final
- Ravens find workout to be welcome escape from virus concerns
- Formula One Points Leaders
- Bengals CB Trae Waynes has surgery on chest muscle
- Barcelona fires coach Quique Setién, days after 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in Champions League
- Barcelona fires coach Setién 3 days after 8-2 loss to Bayern
- Column: Andretti digs deep to honor family at Indianapolis
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump hails under-performing China trade deal
- Giants release kicker Catanzaro, Gano waiting in wings?
- Boat capsizes on lake in Pakistan, 10 dead
- Former Colorado State basketball coach Boyd Grant dies at 87
- In 2012, Bolt, Phelps cemented legendary status at Olympics
- Tigers to start Mize in major league debut against White Sox
- AP WAS THERE: 2012 London Olympics - Bolt defends 100 gold
- Cowboys newcomer Gerald McCoy out for season with leg injury
- Proposed effort could revive Mississippi's rebel-themed flag
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- PGA Tour Statistics
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Champions Tour Statistics
- Florida announces $10M housing loan program to aid Panhandle
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Arrested state trooper says he shot driver fearing for life
- Panthers coach Rhule bringing energy, earning respect
- Cardinals option RHP Roel Ramírez to training site
- Virus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins
- More bad breaks for Jags with Gunter's heart, Oliver's foot
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Kanye West qualifies as presidential candidate in Utah
- Florida bomb suspect found dead in his jail cell
- Coming off career season, Pats' Gilmore faces new challenge
- Virginia to consider reducing penalty for assaulting police
- Judge OKs $60M settlement over Tesla buyout of SolarCity
- Love of game motivates Jets' ageless Gore in 16th NFL season
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Broncos' biggest position battle is right up front
- Aide: Michelle Obama to stress Biden's competency, character
- Principia, Novavax rise; Wells Fargo, Carnival fall
- Packers' Gary, Savage look to make strides in second seasons
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Dolphins start hitting as part of training camp crash course
- Steelers WR Smith-Schuster still "lit" ... but for how long?
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Yankees activate closer Chapman after COVID-19 bout
- Browns star running back Chubb being checked for concussion
- NCAA looks to September for decision on basketball tipoff
- Report: Nursing home cases up nearly 80% in COVID-19 rebound
- AP survey: States uncommitted to Trump's unemployment boost
- Murray helps Nuggets hold off Jazz, Mitchell 135-125 in OT
- Mexican president's son criticized for not wearing face mask
- Feds urge judge to OK prison deals for Loughlin, Giannulli
- Rookie wideout Jalen Reagor impresses at Eagles camp
- Inter Milan beats Shakhtar 5-0 to reach Europa League final
- BC-US--Index, US
- Business Highlights
- Hurricane Genevieve strengthens of Mexico coast
- FDA flags accuracy problem with widely used coronavirus test
- Smaller crowds gather for Float Down amid virus warnings
- More than 3,000 football games are off in NCAA's 3 divisions
- Democratic Party chair wants to end presidential caucuses
- Real Sociedad signs David Silva from Manchester City
- National Zoo awaits birth of pandemic panda cub
- Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to undergo knee surgery
- New York Giants have a new look under 38-year-old Joe Judge
- Kansas candidate admitting to revenge porn faces write-in
- On guard: Vikings continue OL shuffle; Elflein on right side
- Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour
- Lightning win 2-1, put Blue Jackets on brink of elimination
- NHL goaltenders putting on puck-stopping clinic in playoffs
- Mariners RHP Kendall Graveman has benign tumor
- AP source: Peat sidelined with hand injury, timeline unclear
- Dazzling debut: Top drivers welcome more roadies at Daytona
- Golladay wants to stay with Lions, hopeful for new deal soon
- Indigenous group blocks railway line in northern Mexico
- Europa League Glance
- Court goes where 'no court has gone before' for 'Star Trek'
- 49ers fear WR Jalen Hurd lost for season with knee injury
- Panama lets some businesses reopen after 5-month lockdown
- VanVleet leads red-hot Raptors to 134-110 triumph over Nets
- COVID-19-tested Reds schedule flight to KC for 2-game series
- Florida opens practice short-handed, Mullen expects opt-outs
- COVID-19, not championships, hot topic at SEC practices
- Slams, not dunks: WWE replaces the NBA at one Florida arena
- Bears embrace routine as they try to bounce back
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Trump administration defends Homeland Security leadership
- Cardinals beat Cubs 3-1 in doubleheader opener
- NBA: 2021 All-Star weekend in Indy unlikely on current dates
- Canada's finance minister resigns, will be OECD candidate
- WNBA All-Star Cambage set to return to Australian league
- Trump administration imposes new Huawei restrictions
- Avalanche overwhelm Coyotes 7-1 to take 3-1 series lead
- Islanders look to finish off second straight 1st round sweep
- Nats 2B Luis Garcia 1st player born in 2000s to hit homer
- State senator charged with 'injury' to Confederate monument
- Land grab blamed in attack on Guatemala Indigenous community
- MediaTek Introduces Newest 5G SoC, Dimensity 800U for Ultra Connectivity and Advanced 5G Dual SIM Technology
- Strong quake jolts central Philippines, no damage known yet
- Tatum, Brown lead Celtics past 76ers in Game 1
- Former CIA officer charged with giving China classified info
- Lightning beat Blue Jackets 2-1 to take 3-1 series lead
- 3 producers exit DeGeneres' show amid workplace complaints
- President Tsai optimistic about Taiwan-Somaliland relations with establishment of representative office
- LEADING OFF: Reds eye return after positive test; Rays-Yanks
- Asia Today: Philippine capital's virus lockdown being eased
- Five takeaways from first night of the Democratic convention
- Taiwan's Yi Fang Fruit Tea making forays into US, Europe, Middle East
- Taiwan, not ROC, representative office opens in Somaliland
- Grichuk, Biggio back sharp Ryu as Blue Jays beat Orioles 7-2
- Chinese diplomats return from Houston consulate shut by US
- Lu International Joins Hands with KASIKORNBANK to Develop Thailand’s Online Wealth Management Platform, Expanding Its Footprint in the Region
- American released from Lebanon after jailed for months dies
- Taiwan envoy urges Canadian government to pursue stronger ties
- Taiwan's 1st coronavirus vaccine approved for human trials
- Noted photographer Dan Budnik dies in Arizona at age 87
- DeBrusk, Bruins rally in 3rd to beat Hurricanes 4-3
- Australians seize cocaine haul in boat at sea, arrest 3 men
- Belarus in crisis
- Belarus live updates: Merkel calls for 'national dialogue'
- Apple's new iMac processor rumored to be named after Taiwan's highest mountain
- Swanson's walk-off homer gives Braves 7-6 win over Nationals
- Over 200,000 fake Made-in-Taiwan masks seized in Keelung
- Cruz homers twice; Twins beat Royals 4-1
- Yanks win 10th straight vs Red Sox, best streak since 1953
- North Korea to hold key party meeting amid economic woes
- California requires ethnic studies for university system
- Cano and Alonso each homer twice as Mets beat Marlins 11-4
- Jon Jones says he is vacating UFC light heavyweight title
- Homer-happy White Sox Hit Five More, Rout Tigers 7-2
- Michelle Obama's speech to the Democratic convention
- Today in History
- Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs after Porzingis is tossed
- Cat 2 Genevieve to strengthen further far off Mexican coast
- Correa's double helps Astros to 2-1 win over Rockies
- Taiwan mulls fining violators of compulsory mask rule
- Tatis connects twice for HR lead, Padres rout Rangers 14-4
- AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in 'cages'
- 'V for Vendetta' pulled in China
- Record-shattering Sichuan floods to hammer China's Three Gorges Dam
- Hong Kong: National security law targets overseas activists
- Jill Biden's path from reluctant politico to possible FLOTUS
- With DNC convention gone virtual, what's a lobbyist to do?
- Nepal: Students fear loss of academic year due to COVID-19
- WHAT TO WATCH: Democrats adapt roll call, keynote to virus
- Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House
- TV's unconventional night capped by raves for Michelle Obama
- Entry into Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding In Relation To the Proposed Divestment of the Company’s Shares In Spackman Media Group Limited To Spackman Equities Group Inc
- Peralta's 9th-inning single lifts D-backs past Athletics 4-3
- 5 takeaways from first night of the Democratic convention
- Czech opposition pushing back against China ahead of controversial delegation to Taiwan
- O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie series
- Seager brothers go deep, Dodgers rally past Mariners 11-9
- Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines
- AP PHOTOS: Scars from Beirut blast capture moment of horror
- Aussies ready for dog days of cricket in bio-secure bubble
- Mortar shells strike Kabul as Afghans mark Independence Day
- Nelson gets back to work as Colts hold 1st padded practice
- Raiders' Maxx Crosby back to work after stint on COVID list
- Taiwan's MediaTek claims insignificant impact as US squeezes Huawei
- Doncic's debut good enough for history, but not for a win
- UN-backed court to deliver verdicts in Hariri assassination
- Mulligan: Extra year of NCAA eligibility for fall athletes?
- Trend Micro Brings DevOps Agility and Automation to Security Operations through Integration with AWS Solutions
- Foreign minister shows off customized Taiwan-Czech mask during interview
- Japan’s Mitsui Fudosan picks Taiwan for first overseas hotel
- Asia shares mixed after tech rally takes S&P 500 near record
- LEADING OFF: Reds eye return after positive test; Rays-Yanks
- Taiwanese employers who dock migrant worker wages can face NT$300,000 fine
- Norwegian suspected of spying for Russia held in custody
- Taiwan's foodpanda now delivers 7-Eleven
- Taiwan civil servant faces disciplinary actions for practicing dance at work
- Belarusian ambassador resigns after supporting protesters
- Costly pub lunch for Broncos as NRL issues fine for breach
- KMT comprised of 'scoundrels and fools': Scholar
- Taiwan to raise minimum monthly wage by less than 1% in lowest hike since 2016
- China considers imposing tariffs on Australian wine
- Snowing cocoa? Chocolate factory glitch dusts Swiss town
- UK retailer Marks & Spencer cuts 7,000 jobs due to pandemic
- Exclusive: Lukashenko regime 'clearly' at an end in Belarus, says Schäuble
- US boosts Taiwan’s status without recognizing sovereignty
- Indonesian students celebrate Independence Day together in Taiwan
- Trade pact will deepen economic ties between Taiwan, US: President Tsai
- Taiwanese quarantine buster caught in KTV bar
- Hockey governing body wants troubled Belarus to host worlds
- German and Israeli jets mark first joint flyover, honor Holocaust victims
- Questions surround Messi’s future amid Barcelona chaos
- Taiwan to send seeds into outer space
- Kerry Logistics Network's Subsidiary Kerry Apex Ranked Number One NVOCC From Asia to the US for the First Seven Months of 2020
- French soccer clubs report virus cases ahead of league start
- As virus cases fall, South Africa allows liquor sales
- Taiwan to alter emergency energy guidelines amid escalated cross-strait tensions
- France weighs mask mandate at work as virus reawakens
- Is Belarus closer to the West, or to Russia?
- S. Korea shuts Seoul nightspots, churches amid virus spike
- Taiwan’s population decline has started two years early: NDC
- Photo of the Day: Ducks chilling in New Taipei convenience store
- Taipei Marathon eligibility drawing open for registration now
- China says US damaging global trade with Huawei sanctions
- Kang the form player heading into Women's British Open
- Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical to expand in Taiwan as TSMC maintains strong growth momentum
- Swedish diplomats leave N. Korea, but embassy remains open
- German police arrest suspected Syrian militant near Berlin
- People stranded on rooftops by rain, flooding in China
- Millennial Money: For grocery delivery, add fees to the list
- The Latest: Union Berlin hoping to have fans at friendly
- Millions WFH and Home Depot sales explode
- Israeli, German military jets overfly Dachau in tribute
- German sentences member of Kurdish PKK group to prison
- Malian soldiers in garrison town of Kati take up arms, begin detaining senior military officers in apparent mutiny.
- Vietnam demands Malaysia probe fatal shooting of fisherman
- US goes online for pandemic supplies, many at Walmart.com
- Coin shortage hits retailers, laundromats, tooth fairy
- Mali soldiers detain senior officers in apparent mutiny
- Lithuanian lawmakers vote for sanctions against Belarus
- Istanbul Airport Now With Its Own Museum
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- The Latest: Trump pushes back against Michelle Obama speech
- Hurrican Genevieve grows to Category 4, likely to bring strong winds to southern Baja peninsula
- Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention
- US home construction surges 22.6% in July, rebounding from pandemic lull
- Taipei Valentine’s Day to feature riverside fireworks
- Group: 1 million people displaced in Burkina Faso
- American released from Lebanon after jailed for months dies
- US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase
- Gaza's power plant shuts down amid Israel-Hamas standoff
- High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base
- Deputy on leave after video shows him shoving Black man
- Inter's 'LuLa' partnership fired up to end wait for trophy
- Judge to hear arguments in Richmond Lee statue lawsuit
- Proctor banned 4 weeks for biting in National Rugby League
- UK sees depression rates nearly double amid lockdown
- UN-backed tribunal: 1 Hezbollah member guilty in assassination of former Lebanon premier Rafik Hariri, verdicts continue
- Trump says he'll pardon Susan B. Anthony, arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote
- Global Forecast-Asia
- UN-backed tribunal acquits 3 Hezbollah members of involvement in assassination of former Lebanon premier Rafik Hariri.
- Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan Anthony
- Cesare Romiti, who steered Fiat in tense social times, dies
- Paris rape investigation targets ex-top City Hall official
- World Cup-winning US player Rose Lavelle joins Man City
- PGA Tour postseason begins as LPGA finally gets a major
- German Standings
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Polish health minister, key official in virus fight, resigns
- Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants Puts The Grill On With Bar.Yard
- WNBA Glance
- Thailand's student-led anti-government protests grow
- North Macedonia's Zaev opens door for future Albanian PM
- Environmental groups sue TVA over long-term power agreements
- Former Lebanese PM Saad Hariri says family accepts court ruling on father's killing, demands implementation of justice.
- Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide
- Senate panel finds Russia interfered in the 2016 US election
- UK, EU resume talks on future ties, as new deadline looms
- In a first, Oman's sultan names foreign, finance ministers
- Postmaster general to appear before Senate over mail delays
- UK scraps public health body amid criticized virus response
- Champagne makers fix harvest quotas, as virus kills the fizz
- Barcelona fires the sports director who clashed with Messi
- Borders' report card: USOPC 'hugely on track' on reforms
- Zimbabwe court bars top lawyer from representing journalist
- Somalia executes soldiers convicted for boy’s fatal rape
- UK rates of depression double among adults during lockdown
- US, Russia still at odds over new nuclear arms treaty
- Ohio AG seeks to halt payouts in nuke plants' bankruptcy
- Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck
- McLaren first team to confirm signing new F1 agreement
- Artists, academics defend LGBT rights in Poland
- Israeli leader denies weaponry linked to peace deal with UAE
- Mexico president says video shows 'regime of corruption'
- Jets' Vyncint Smith out 5-8 weeks after core muscle surgery
- Ex-Providence police recruit alleges race-based harassment
- Has the coronavirus mutated in any significant way?
- Brazil raids traffickers smuggling cocaine to Europe
- Officials say Israel, Sudan close to peace agreement
- Floyd Welch, survivor of Pearl Harbor, dies at 99
- Teens struggle to balance school, family, work amid COVID-19
- Mexico's home-produced ventilator already in service
- Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria
- Egypt’s lawmakers approve maritime deal with Greece
- Dining out: 35 million meals claimed in UK discount plan
- Then there were 5: Mississippi group narrows flag options
- Amazon acquires streaming rights to Seattle Sounders matches
- Mutinous soldiers surround private residence of Mali's president, fire shots into the air, witnesses say
- Sabres hire USA Hockey's Seth Appert to coach AHL Rochester
- Greece: EU must step up response to Turkey's 'aggression'
- N. Macedonia: Pro-Western party secures coalition deal
- Stewart says 'everyone wants a piece' of first-place Seattle
- Lyon's youth takes on experience of Bayern in CL semifinal
- Hornets suspend radio broadcaster for tweeting racial slur
- FIFA creates new national-team game dates to cut backlog
- Mauritius arrests captain of Japanese ship that spilled oil
- Iran denies Taliban were paid bounties to target US troops
- Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016
- Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday
- Feds: 'Lottery Lawyer' swindled jackpot winners for millions
- Carnival Corp. hacked; guest and worker information accessed
- Regional official says Mali's president and prime minister are now in the custody of mutinous soldiers
- More eggs harvested from last 2 northern white rhinos
- Utah's Mike Conley returns to NBA bubble after birth of son
- Postal Service leader halts some operational changes amid outcry over mail delays before election
- No immediate ruling from judge over whether to toss lawsuit trying to prevent removal of enormous Robert E. Lee statue
- White driver denies antagonizing biracial man who shot girl
- Browns RB Chubb out with concussion after practice tackle
- Cardinals CB Alford likely out for season with injury
- Ravens QB Jackson comfortable being face of the franchise
- Apple-Movies-Top-10
- Former journalist Chrystia Freeland named Canada's first female finance minister.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward out 4 weeks with right ankle sprain
- Dutch govt offers stricter advice after virus cases rise
- Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Sandy Hook families: Gun maker trying to wipe out lawsuit
- Ex-journalist Freeland Canada’s 1st female finance minister
- Top NBC exec Ron Meyer leaving after settlement with woman
- Appeals court: Bond isn't lost if feds take defendant first
- Feds attempting to seize home of former pro wrestler
- Bartomeu says Koeman set to become new Barcelona coach
- Blues' Tarasenko out rest of 1st round with shoulder injury
- Tom Flores, Drew Pearson finalists for Hall of Fame
- Florida felon voting law questioned by US appellate court
- Islamic scholar ordered released while appeal is pursued
- Museum says displaying Confederate statue part of healing
- Israeli court: Damascus Bibles to stay in National Library
- Vikings sign LB Hardy Nickerson for depth
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the post office
- Mizzou's Drinkwitz gets Alabama, LSU added to 1st-year sked
- ‘Tenet’ to screen early at theaters in some U.S. cities
- Second large seizure of fentanyl at Mexico City airport
- Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk dies of cancer at 57
- Gurley, Mack sit out Falcons' first practice in full pads
- Giants DT Dexter Lawrence wants to be fourth-quarter force
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Video shows encounter that led to charge for Atlanta officer
- Texas Tech hires former player Gerlich as women's coach
- Door is open for Patriots' Harris to contribute in 2nd year
- Tension with Washington helps fuel Turkey-Venezuela alliance
- 2 Rangers suspended for throwing behind hitter after slam
- Amazon, Meritage Homes rise; Kohl's, Big Lots fall
- Britney Spears asks court to curb father's power over her
- Washington Football Team gets hitting at 'fresh start' camp
- Prosecutor seeks no bail for ex-CIA officer in spying case
- Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in NBA playoff opener
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal
- PSG beats Leipzig 3-0 to reach 1st Champions League final
- Harvey to pitch for Royals in doubleheader against Reds
- Indians' Francona to have surgical procedure, miss series
- MATCHDAY: Lyon play Bayern for right to face PSG in CL final
- 'Social distance ambassadors' to monitor players at US Open
- US intercepts Venezuela-bound aircraft loaded with firearms
- Mets place Peterson on IL, recall Oswalt to start vs. Marlin
- Mike Purcell not getting comfy in his late bloomer success
- Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return
- Pandemic accelerates power shift in fashion, advertising
- Suspect in Jam Master Jay killing pleads not guilty
- Watt continues to impress as Texans star enters 10th season
- With offenses blowing up in bubble, defenses try to catch up
- Rule allowing LNG rail shipments in US challenged in court
- AP Exclusive: Cindy McCain video on Joe Biden to air at DNC
- Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan's dad to be paroled
- Ex-Colombia leader to resign from Senate amidst probe
- Hart's 2nd straight shutout leads Flyers to 2-0 Game 4 win
- DOJ: Storage firm illegally sold deployed sergeant's items
- Cowboys' Elliott camping from start after COVID-19 recovery
- Column: Thomas knows No. 1 seed only a start in postseason
- Lions rookie Jashon Cornell carted off with serious injury
- Lawsuit: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. raped New York woman in 2013
- Senator: 'I will be vindicated' in Confederate monument case
- Amazon continues to burn in 2020 despite promises to save it
- Business Highlights
- Jumbo Jet: Mekhi Becton making big first impression in camp
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Morikawa puts his own kind of stamp on winning PGA title
- Astros top Rockies 2-1 in 11; Greinke, Senzatela fine thru 9
- Butler, Dragic help Heat pull away to beat Pacers in Game 1
- Two of a kind; CBs Nelson, Haden lead Steelers secondary
- Rays' 2-way player McKay to have season-ending surgery
- Cubs 3B Kris Bryant gets injection for ailing left wrist
- Walz administration keeps up fight against Line 3
- Cowboys release DT McCoy day after season-ending leg injury
- Garoppolo confident for 2nd full season in Shanahan's system
- US and China agree to double airline flights between them
- Appeals court rules Spanish museum can keep looted Nazi art
- Belarus opposition urges EU not to recognize election results ahead of summit
- After years of big moments, Bill Clinton's DNC role shrinks
- Yastrzemski, Sandoval HRs lift Giants over Angels 8-2
- '60 Minutes' leads quiet week in Nielsen ratings
- Seahawks believe Mayowa's return can help pass-rush problem
- 2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia; no casualties
- Lightning, Bruins, Avalanche, Flyers eye clinching series
- Michigan junior OT Jalen Mayfield leaves to enter NFL draft
- Trubisky showing edge as he battles Foles for Bears' QB job
- Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announces his resignation hours after being detained by mutinous soldiers
- Chinese company claims vaccine ready by end of year
- Klingberg gets winner, Stars beat Flames 2-1 for 3-2 lead
- Cards' Fowler details adventure going after Schrock's ball
- UN funding crisis cuts aid to Yemen as it slides near famine
- LAFC President Tom Penn leaves job, moves into business
- Time Travel with Madame Tussauds: Images of Singapore to launch new virtual tour
- Denver police look for masked suspects in fire that killed 5
- News outlet sorry for banana thrown at Harlem Globetrotter
- Colombia warlord asks US court to force deportation to Italy
- Myers hits slam, Tatis leads the way, Padres top Rangers 6-4
- Ahmed has 5 RBIs in Diamondbacks' 10-1 win over A's
- Harden's 37 points lead Rockets past Thunder in Game 1
- NBA's non-Disney teams can train in individual team bubbles
- 4.5, 4.2 magnitude earthquakes rock southern Taiwan
- Florida city commissioner Scott Franklin defeats first-term US Rep. Ross Spano in the Republican primary
- Fleck, Gophers dismiss momentum loss: 'Kind of make-believe'
- Barnes leads Dodgers past Mariners 2-1 for 7th straight win
- Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention
- 3D Metalforge Partners Ultimaker to Launch SEA's Largest Industrial FFF Print Facility
- LABMED ships over 65 million medical masks, 38 million Virus Transport Medium Kits to fight Covid-19 pandemic
- Nippon Paint Aims to Support and Strengthen Design Industry with Upcoming Asia Young Designer Awards
- Opinion: Critical journalists routinely threatened in Pakistan
- Maeda takes no-hitter through 7 for Twins vs. Brewers
- Democrats nominate Joe Biden as their party's 2020 presidential nominee during virtual convention held amid pandemic
- Piatti scores twice and Toronto downs Vancouver 2-0
- Mali's president announces resignation after armed mutiny
- Cynthia Lummis wins Republican Senate primary in Wyoming
- Asia Today: S. Korea has highest daily increase since March
- Taipei clashes with central government over quarantine hotel rules
- LEADING OFF: Cole goes for 21st in row, Tigers' Mize debuts
- Lowe leads Rays past Yankees 6-3 in series opener
- Merav Ben-David wins Democratic Senate primary in Wyoming
- Aircraft spotters allege US spy plane landed in Taipei
- Sheriff claims victory over predecessor fired after Parkland
- Nimmo's 3 hits, 2 RBIs paces Mets to 8-3 win over Marlins
- Ovechkin helps Capitals rally past Islanders to avoid sweep
- Shanghai reports new coronavirus case imported from Taiwan
- 12 Ghost Month taboos to watch out for in Taiwan
- Santana homer in 10th, 5 RBIs lift Indians over Pirates 6-3
- Japan's exports plunge amid crush from coronavirus pandemic
- Seized trawler had Australia's largest cocaine haul on board
- 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles southern Taiwan
- Anderson, White Sox rough up Skubal, Tigers 10-4
- Democrats nominate Joe Biden for president, vowing he will end Trump 'chaos'
- Blue Jays beat Orioles 8-7 in 10th after blowing 4-run lead
- Harper homers as Phillies score 7 in 6th to beat Boston 13-6
- New Taipei City mayor offers advice on KMT party reform
- Today in History
- World in Progress: 'Indian Matchmaking' series triggers debate about discrimination
- World in Progress: Morocco's sex 'outlaws' protest archaic laws
- China floods: 100,000 evacuated, Leshan Buddha threatened
- World in Progress: Kashmiris defiant one year on from annexation
- World in Progress: Japan's single women struggle in male-dominated workforce
- From farm to beach, Democrats across America nominate Biden
- Genevieve approaches Mexico's Baja as Category 3 hurricane
- Amazon continues to burn in 2020 despite promises to save it
- A US WeChat ban could hurt many in America, not just China
- Santana homer in 10th, 5 RBIs lift Indians over Pirates 6-3
- Photo of Chinese ambassador walking on backs of Kiribati people sparks debate
- Baby boom ahead as COVID-19 kept millions of women from care
- Lillard scores 34 and Blazers beat Lakers 100-93 in Game 1
- Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits
- How Black women cleared a path for Harris to be the VP pick
- UAE-Israel agreement followed many years of discrete talks
- Darvish wins again as Cubs beat Cardinals 6-3
- WHAT TO WATCH: Biden agenda and reviving Obama enthusiasm
- Democrats hope unconventional travelogue entices viewers
- Chinese diplomat warns of consequences if UK hosts HK parliament-in-exile
- Ministry of National Defense confirms US Navy ship passage through Taiwan Strait
- Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention
- Indigenous activists clash with UN over proposed park
- Hang Lung Launches UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER Campaign in August
- Lives Lost: ‘Warrior’ fought for slave descendants in Brazil
- Ovechkin helps Capitals avoid elimination
- Changsha IFS unveiled the "Sneaker Factory" Exhibition in Central China
- Belarus live updates: EU rejects Belarus presidential election result
- Wuhan pool parties bring post-coronavirus relief in China
- Insurance magnate, ex-N.C. Congress member learn sentences
- Maeda's no-hitter ends in 9th; Twins top Brewers 4-3 in 12
- Coronavirus: Pakistani laborers hit hard by pandemic
- Premium Fertility Service Provider Genea Opens Clinic in Bangkok
- UN crisis looms as US readies demand for Iran sanctions
- Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump
- The Latest: India reports 1,092 new deaths, highest in a day
- Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks with 4-3 win in Game 5
- Afghan officials: Sticky bomb attacks in Kabul kill 2 people
- Al Gross wins Democratic Senate primary in Alaska
- Hillary Clinton returns to DNC championing women in politics
- Typhoon Higos hits China, weakens to tropical storm
- Achiko AG: Achiko Announces Provisional Patent Filing for Novel Low-Cost Saliva Covid-19 Test Kit
- Japan's leader says hospital trip was just for checkup
- One of India's most remote regions launches 2G mobile network
- Xi Jinping has made China enemy of world, claims CCP insider
- UAE connects its new nuclear power plant to electrical grid
- Shares advance in Asia after S&P 500 logs all-time high
- World in Progress: Fighting for change
- China Lilang Announces 2020 Interim Results
- Alcohol rules again loosen as Dubai seeks economic recovery
- Kanaan hoping to make one more farewell tour next season
- Taiwan returnees test positive for coronavirus in Laos, Vietnam, and Shanghai
- Top seeds toppled: Bucks, Lakers stunned in playoff openers
- Taiwan bookstore chain Eslite to close 3 more locations before end of 2020
- Belarus challenger urges EU to support 'awakening' country
- EU rejects Belarus election result, vows quick sanctions
- EU leaders seek to ramp up pressure on Belarus president
- Series of crashes leads to shutdown of Berlin highway
- Intelligent Asia expo kicks off in Taipei, spotlights smart manufacturing
- Mali soldiers behind coup take to airwaves, promise handover
- Suspected Norway spy didn't work on defense projects
- Profits slide for Dubai's DP World port operator amid virus
- Mason Yu assumes chief role at American Institute in Taiwan's southern office
- World's top shipper says outlook for trade uncertain
- German news agency dpa: Prosecutors say a series of crashes on a city highway was an Islamic extremist attack
- Froome and Thomas out of INEOS team for Tour de France
- Biggest flood in Three Gorges Dam history forces 100,000 in southwest China to flee
- Taiwan to buy 150,000 vaccine doses to ward against lumpy skin disease
- 36 arrests as France celebrates historic PSG victory
- Pope: rich can't get priority for vaccine, poor need help
- Greek cargo ship fire in Arabian Sea kills 1, injures 1
- Taipei MRT stations transform into flower shops to aid wounded industry
- Central Taiwan health chief investigated over proactive COVID-19 screenings
- UPS bootlicks Beijing by listing Taiwan as part of China
- Iran says its confirmed death toll from the coronavirus has passed 20,000 amid the worst outbreak in the Middle East
- Iran surpasses 20,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus
- Barcelona officially hires Ronald Koeman as coach
- Edmunds: When to buy new instead of used
- Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores
- Taiwan’s ITRI showcasing achievements in intelligent robot technology at exhibition
- Scientists on Arctic mission make unplanned detour to pole
- Palestinians in Gaza rally against Israel-UAE deal
- FIFA expects $120M income drop but same profit through 2022
- DIY projects ramp up in pandemic, and so do sales at Lowe's
- Taiwan says China behind cyberattacks on government agencies, emails
- People under 50 more likely to spread coronavirus in Asia Pacific: WHO
- Sudan fires spokesman after comments on peace with Israel
- Will you get a refund if COVID-19 closes your campus?
- Arsenal under pressure in Women's Champions League
- 'Let's roll': London's Heathrow urges testing at UK airports
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwan university to revoke KMT mayoral candidate's master's degree over plagiarism allegations
- Belarus protests have roots in Lukashenko's repression
- Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue
- Lebanese lawyer files complaint against leaders over blast
- Body of Sudanese teen migrant found on French shore
- Taipei, New Taipei bid to host World Masters Games in 2025
- Basketball star Jeremy Lin has obtained Taiwan passport
- The Latest: Jill Biden defends Joe against Trump's attacks
- FIFA ethics committee clears Gianni Infantino
- Florida Republicans vote out Rep. Spano in GOP primary
- Portland protesters set fire to county government building
- San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Dolphins LB Biegel suffers 'significant' leg injury in camp
- FedEx cargo jet makes emergency landing in Los Angeles
- No fear of coronavirus at drive-through haunted house
- Zanardi showing significant improvements after crash
- New Taipei mayor says Tamkang Bridge will be national landmark
- UN urges rethink after 45 migrants drown off Libya
- Saudi Arabia cautiously welcomes UAE, Israel normalization
- MediaTek Conduct World's First Public Test of 5G Satellite IoT Data Connection with Inmarsat
- German Standings
- American League Glance
- Baseball Expanded Glance
- National League Glance
- English Standings
- MLS Glance
- USL Championship Glance
- Poll: Pandemic shifts how consumers use gig companies
- The Latest: Roma goalkeeper Mirante tests positive for virus
- Now playing at the mall parking lot: movies, drag shows
- WNBA Glance
- Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say
- FIFA shapes new rule to help players switch national team
- Dortmund signs Brazil youngster Reinier on loan from Madrid
- Guatemala Indigenous families pick through remains of homes
- How COVID-19 gives cover to press crackdowns the world over
- 'Calamari comeback': Tiniest state's DNC video gets big buzz
- Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed
- Apple becomes first US company to be worth $2 trillion; shares of iPhone maker have risen nearly 60% this year
- Apple is 1st US company to be valued at $2 trillion
- In Obama, Dems see a bridge between Biden and young voters
- Thai students jeer education minister as protests escalate
- Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue
- UEFA seeks player exemptions from quarantine after travel
- Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory
- Pompeo pledges support for Iraq, targets pro-Iran militias
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Basel parts with coach Koller after Europa League exit
- Injured Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season
- Court: Secret videos can't be used in Kraft massage case
- California staves off more power outages amid heat wave
- FDA blocks much-anticipated BioMarin hemophilia gene therapy
- US hits UAE-based aviation firms with sanctions over Iran
- US terminates three agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions, citing China security law
- US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong
- FIFA ethics body clears Infantino during Swiss criminal case
- UN: Committee drafting new Syria constitution meets Aug. 24
- Mexican governor denies corruption as president looks on
- Spain finds shipwrecked migrant boat with around 10 dead
- Slade Gorton, former Republican U.S. senator from Washington state, dies at 92
- Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech
- Blue Jays RHP prospect Pearson placed on IL with elbow issue
- Leipzig proud despite semifinal loss in Champions League
- LA Galaxy acquire Colombian winger González from Benfica
- Florida virus deaths surpass 10,000 as teachers, state argue
- Crawford's future in doubt, Blackhawks confront uncertainty
- Pandemic fear: Church to apologize for funeral refusal
- Former FBI lawyer pleads guilty to false statement charge for altering email during Russia investigation
- Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe
- Uganda's veteran opposition leader says he won't run in 2021
- 'Love in the Time of Corona' is 'time capsule' of the times
- Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday
- Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear
- Browns LB Wilson could miss extended time with knee injury
- Foyt doing his part to bring fans back to Indianapolis 500
- Indy 500 speeds on the rise again with record in sight
- UN: 45 migrants killed when boat capsizes off coast of Libya
- Ethiopia’s prime minister fires defense minister
- Syrian refugee's relief after testimony at war crimes trial
- AP source: Chiefs' Breeland to miss 4 games to suspension
- Giants make PK Gano signing official, place WR Core on IR
- Tiger Woods now hopeful of having a busy golf schedule
- Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas to face Royals
- Israel pushes for changes in UN's Lebanon peacekeeping force
- Women's British to go to Muirfield for 1st time in 2022
- Weather Channel app to change practices after LA lawsuit
- Fed officials worried about withdrawal of government support
- US could open WCup qualifying in Trinidad, site of '17 loss
- NBC News deletes tweet that Ocasio-Cortez called misleading
- McConnell challenges McGrath to socially distanced debate
- North Carolina judges hear arguments on ex-offender voting
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Facebook bans some, but not all, QAnon groups, accounts
- North Korea announces congress on five-year economic plan
- Shuttle driver settles suit with Senators, ex-assistant GM
- Sanders, rising Democrats call for Midwest to unite to win
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Mexican students take college entrance exam amid pandemic
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks
- Toronto FC 3, Vancouver 0
- US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants
- Guatemalan man seeking asylum drowns along US-Mexico border
- Trump, Pence campaign events signal lax approach to virus
- Iowa governor's push to reopen schools descends into chaos
- AG: Delaware officers justified in killing armed Black man
- Point's OT winner lifts Lightning over Jackets 5-4 in Game 5
- Column: For Shawn Porter, beating up dad was just the start
- NFL to use advisory committee to avoid conflicts of interest
- New election ordered in race marred by voter fraud charges
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Grichuk hits 2 HRs as Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-2 for sweep