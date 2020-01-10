英文新聞列表 English News List
- Japan's casino campaign marred by bribery scandal
- Taiwan: Law passed to quell China's influence ahead of elections
- Moroccan journalist released from jail, charged over a tweet
- 2 officers wounded, suspect killed in shooting near Seattle
- No. 7 Oregon faces No. 11 Wisconsin in 106th Rose Bowl
- Palestinian Fatah marks 55 years with West Bank marches
- Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks display lights up Taiwan sky (Video)
- Sour notes for Macron from striking Paris Opera musicians
- Man charged after Picasso painting damaged in London gallery
- Judge dismisses suit against counselors in scholar's death
- State Dept says all US personnel safe at Iraq embassy, no plans to evacuate
- In 2019, the box office belonged to Disney
- Josh Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota
- Ex-Bosnian Serb general indicted for aiding genocide
- Jury awards $4 million to Disney Cruise Line worker
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Happy 2020: Server at Michigan restaurant gets $2,020 tip
- Pace says Bears remain committed to Trubisky as starting QB
- NYC official accused of facilitating child sex crime
- Name dropping: A few up-and-comers who may make mark in '20
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Panama Canal marks 20 years of US handover amid water crisis
- PHOTOS: Showbiz mourns losses, from Luke Perry to Doris Day
- US sending more troops to Baghdad embassy
- Himmelfarb, influential conservative scholar, dies at 97
- AP Explains: Who are Iraq's Iran-backed militias?
- Maine agency staff gives green light to transmission line
- Cyprus' top lawyer says rape case trial must run its course
- GOP Sen. Collins says she's open to impeachment witnesses
- Deval Patrick hopes 'magic' can make up for late 2020 start
- Twins sign pitchers Homer Bailey, Rich Hill to 1-year deals
- Marines: Hanukkah stabbing suspect kicked out of boot camp
- Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case
- Column: Think you know 2020? Some sports predictions for you
- As lights dance Sensorio artist sees nature, people interact
- Hello, dogo: 2 new breeds get the American Kennel Club's nod
- Police: 6 suspected gang members arrested in shooting deaths of 4 men at a California backyard party in November
- 6 arrested in killings of 4 men at California backyard party
- Record 16th Spengler Cup win for Canadian men's hockey team
- Saban vs. Harbaugh in the Citrus Bowl, with much at stake
- Alabama favorired vs. Michigan in the Citrus Bowl
- Harvey back as NFL Honors host when AP awards are announced
- GM Dorsey, Browns part ways after disappointing 6-10 season
- Ex-war college head to retire, pending investigation results
- Unknown players step up for Eagles in clutch moments
- Texas-sized NHL Winter Classic for Stars, Preds in Cotton
- Turner scores 22 to lead Bowling Green over Hartford 81-68
- Ravens coordinators Roman, Martindale fielding job offers
- LA Galaxy sign former Chicago midfielder Aleksandar Katai
- Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump
- LAFC re-signs veteran defenders Jordan Harvey, Dejan Jakovic
- Judge: 'Filthy' zoo must give up animals; Zoo appeals
- Police: 2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee
- California eases way for land clearing to prevent wildfires
- Cizikas, Varlamov lead Islanders to 4-3 win over Capitals
- No. 21 Missouri State women ease past William Jewell 111-39
- Chelsea records $128 million loss, turnover up
- Devils slip past Bruins with 3-2 win in a shootout
- Analysis: Young QBs get plenty of opportunities in NFL
- Missouri police: Cop fatally shot man who hit him with car
- Martin scores 19, No. 19 West Virginia women beat Cornell
- Baby Jesus goes missing from popular Florida nativity scene
- Lamb lifts Vermont past George Washington 76-51
- Tomlin: Rudolph is Steelers' top backup QB heading into 2020
- US agency formalizes border medical plan after migrants die
- Minnesota, Auburn meet for 1st time in Outback Bowl
- Police: Amazon delivery driver steals UPS package from home
- Houston's Watt added to active roster ahead of playoff game
- Defense attorneys: Real estate heir Robert Durst wrote note about where to find body of friend he’s accused of killing
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says world will witness the North’s new strategic weapon soon
- Lawyers: Robert Durst wrote note about location of body
- 3 tribes in Oklahoma sue governor over casino gambling
- North Korea leader promises look at new weapon soon
- World juniors: Canada beats Czechs 7-2, plays Slovakia in QF
- Poland versus Putin: Dispute over history
- GM liked Jets' finish, but aims for big improvements in 2020
- No. 14 Indiana rolls to 66-56 win over Rutgers
- Tatum, Walker help Celtics beat slumping Hornets 109-92
- Lawsuit: California man denied fair share of wife’s ashes
- Sabonis scores 23 points to lead Pacers over 76ers 115-97
- Lions coach Matt Patricia fires 6 staff members
- Wake Forest: QB Newman to leave as graduate transfer
- Sheriff: Man fleeing solo car crash gets stuck in ditch
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Rose scores 16 to lead Temple over UCF 62-58
- No. 14 Indiana rolls to 66-56 win over Rutgers
- Roberts: Judges working to promote civics, impartial courts
- Horne scores 22 to carry Illinois State past Northern Iowa
- Walker, Davis headline AP All-Decade college hoops team
- Gettleman assesses himself as Giants GM: 'Not good enough'
- Mexico says a total of 7 detained in killing of 9 Americans
- Turkish Airlines says Boeing agrees to compensation over Max
- Ducks, Badgers hope to put on another thriller at Rose Bowl
- Lykes leads Miami to 73-68 overtime win at Clemson
- Two Alaska snowboarders die in British Columbia avalanche
- Diane leads CS Northridge over Morgan State 93-82
- Rams GM Snead: Gurley 'wasn't' same back, but could be again
- Swan leads Air Force past UC Riverside 105-56
- Rutgers' Stringer offers condolences to Imus family
- Pulliam scores 24, Northwestern women upset No. 12 Maryland
- Trick play, FG lift No. 21 Navy over Kansas State 20-17
- Tannehill's playoff debut comes against the Patriots' Brady
- Ohio State women beat No. 24 Minnesota 66-63
- Marchessault scores twice, Vegas tops Anaheim 5-2
- George just misses triple-double, Clippers beat Kings 105-87
- Sentry signs 10-year extension as title sponsor at Kapalua
- Diallo scores 20 to lift Providence past Georgetown 76-60
- Wyoming rolls over Georgia State 38-17 in Arizona Bowl
- Croatia's EU presidency: What will it bring for Europe?
- Arizona State defeats Florida State 20-14 in Sun Bowl
- 2 dead following fire aboard catamaran in Puerto Rico
- Ravens, Saints, 49ers are top 3 teams in final AP Pro32 poll
- Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Wild
- Ford hits 4 of Wisconsin hits 13 3s in 65-37 win over Rider
- Hurt, Jones help No. 2 Duke beat Boston College 88-49 in ACC
- Taiwan's New Year flag-raising has political edge
- Melton, Jones lead Florida A&M to 70-68 win over Iowa St.
- Brown scores 19 to lift Bradley past Drake 80-72
- Werenski's hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Panthers 4-1
- DeRozan, Spurs escape Warriors in overtime, 117-113
- Venus Williams out of Brisbane International with injury
- Harden returns to lead Rockets over Nuggets, 130-104
- Killorn scores twice, Lightning come back to beat Sabres 6-4
- No. 11 Butler blows 23-point lead, survives St. John's 60-58
- Haula helps Hurricanes earn 3-1 win over Montreal
- Trump says some flavored vapes will be pulled from market
- Red Wings snap 6-game skid with 2-0 win over Sharks
- Killorn, Johnson lead Lightning in 6-4 win over Sabres
- Langer says unchanged Australian team likely for 3rd test
- Taiwan president touts Anti-Infiltration Act in New Year’s talk
- Australia sending aid by sea to towns cut off by wildfires
- Gallinari, Schroder score 20 each as Thunder beat Dallas
- Ehlinger leads Texas' Alamo Bowl romp over No. 12 Utah 38-10
- Will Boris Johnson 'get Brexit done' in 2020?
- North Korea to develop new 'strategic' weapon: Kim
- Kyle Connor's hat trick lifts Jets over Avs 7-4
- Overnight clashes extend Hong Kong protests into new year
- Seafood market in China’s Wuhan shut down over pneumonia scare
- Ehlinger leads Texas' Alamo Bowl romp over No. 12 Utah 38-10
- Power play, four-goal first propel Kings past Flyers 5-3
- Taiwan's Tsai defends Anti-Infiltration Law aimed at China
- Fireworks pop and confetti drops as throngs of revelers cheer the start of 2020 in New York City's Times Square
- ATP Cup adds to crowded tennis dates before Australian Open
- Kessel, Raanta help Coyotes stop Blues' 8-game win streak
- Trump deploys more troops to Mideast after embassy attack
- Kane scores twice, leads Blackhawks to 5-3 win over Flames
- Neal records hat trick in 4-point game, Oilers top Rangers
- Last yacht finishes Sydney-Hobart race, 4 days after winner
- Taiwanese coffee chain Mr. Brown closes 8 outlets
- In a 24/7 food culture, periodic fasting gains followers
- Smoke could affect play in 3rd test at Sydney Cricket Ground
- Taipei ban on disposable tableware at department stores starts Jan. 1
- Kisses, cheers, fireworks welcome 2020 in Times Square
- Macron calls for compromise but vows to deliver pension reform
- A refined Kapalua presents different test to start new year
- Taiwan tycoon in and out of jail on New Year’s Day
- Underclassmen thriving at the point in college basketball
- Green iguanas out of control in S. Taiwan
- Ups and downs in Trump-Kim nuclear diplomacy
- Climate change, Brexit divorce: EU faces challenges in 2020
- Year-end violence highlights danger of worshipping
- By jumping bail, fugitive Ghosn burns bridges to Japan
- Officials: Taliban target Afghan security forces, killing 26
- Taiwan beach town witnesses fighter jets instead of New Year sunrise
- US troops fire tear gas to disperse pro-Iran protesters gathered outside US Embassy compound in Baghdad for second day
- Smoking banned in Taipei's MRT parks
- 2 players and driver dead in Guinea soccer club bus crash
- US troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters in Iraq
- The art or tea making by Mandarin Oriental, Taipei
- Pro-China Master Chain quits Taiwan
- Scooterist barges onto stage during New Year’s Eve show in Taiwan
- Switzerland stresses diplomatic safety in Sri Lanka arrest
- Taiwan rejects Hong Kong model for unity with China
- Taipei Zoo: Hognose snakes can conquer your fears
- 4 dead, thousands caught in flooding in Indonesia's capital
- Fire kills animals at zoo in western Germany
- China to cut reserve ratio by 50 basis points from Jan. 6
- Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God
- T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years
- Africa starts 2020 battling extremism, Ebola and hunger
- Yemeni rebels say they have released 6 Saudi war detainees
- For France's Macron, 2020 again brings rocky start, outlook
- Business leaders express optimism about Taiwan’s economy in 2020
- Four Pakistan cities to host entire PSL cricket tournament
- Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
- Shelling hit school killing 6 in rebel-held Syrian village
- At least five shot at bar in West Virginia on New Year's Day
- Young leopard cat found dead in northwest Taiwan
- Greens likely to be in Austria's next coalition government
- Mississippi opens qualifying time for federal candidates
- Istanbul Canal: Erdogan's dream, Istanbul's nightmare
- Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan raises more questions than answers
- Hong Kong protesters open 2020 with fresh pro-democracy rally
- About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.
- Former Guinea-Bissau PM Umaro Sissoco Embalo wins presidency
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Three NT$10 million receipt prizes remain unclaimed
- Family of 4, including twin boys, killed in Puerto Rico
- Security tight, Jews gather at stadium for religious event
- Redskins hire Ron Rivera as coach
- 4 homicides in first 3 hours of 2020 in St. Louis
- Jahanbakhsh nets overhead kick as Brighton holds Chelsea 1-1
- Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa wins player of year poll
- Grealish seals Villa's 2-1 win v Burnley to cap fine display
- 2 dead, officer hurt after exchange of gunfire in Omaha
- At least 16 dead, 5 wounded in central Mexico prison riot
- 2 killed in Florida during New Year's party shooting
- Hamas allows rival Fatah to mark anniversary in Gaza rally
- Jones, Gilman forego final years at Notre Dame for NFL draft
- Indonesia: Jakarta hit with deadly floods
- Tennessee, Indiana going bowling for 1st time since 2016
- As more women run for office, child care remains a hurdle
- Pete Buttigieg raises $24.7 million during the 4th quarter
- Ings gives Southampton 1-0 win over Spurs in Premier League
- Family: Man stabbed in Hanukkah attack may have brain damage
- Report: Global air crash deaths fall more than half in 2019
- Mexico president says "El Chapo" had same power as president
- Replay dominated sports in 2019, and expect more this year
- Leicester beats injury-plagued Newcastle 3-0 in EPL
- Resurgent Watford hangs on for 2-1 win over Wolves in EPL
- Century-old TB vaccine may work better if given in a new way
- Mexico City plastic bag ban to take residents back in time
- Isabel dos Santos slams Angolan court for seizing $1 billion
- Youths hurl punches, anti-Semitic slurs in Venice attack
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek immunity from corruption charges
- Israel PM seeks immunity, buying time until after vote
- Haiti's leader marks independence day amid security concerns
- Hertha Berlin signs midfielder Ascacibar from Stuttgart
- Torchlight parade in Kyiv honors Nazi-linked nationalist
- Injury-depleted Eagles add a receiver and running back
- Kentucky's 2012 college hoops team voted best of decade
- West Ham routs Bournemouth 4-0 to start Moyes' 2nd stint
- 2020 starts on frigid note with polar bear plunges
- Perry gets game misconduct for elbow in Winter Classic
- Baghdad embassy attack prompts Pompeo to delay Ukraine visit
- Palace earns late 1-1 draw at last-place Norwich in EPL
- Indiana seeks rare 9th win in Gator Bowl against Tennessee
- Gabriel Jesus' double gives Man City 2-1 win over Everton
- Mourinho concerned over Kane injury, annoyed at Ndombele
- Several thousand protest church bill in Montenegro
- Lyons scores 40, hits 10 3s to carry Furman past VMI 89-73
- Wild at Target: 2021 NHL Winter Classic headed to Minnesota
- NBA says former commissioner David Stern has died at age 77 nearly 3 weeks after suffering brain hemorrhage
- 49ers sign DT Earl Micthell for postseason
- David Stern, NBA’s commissioner for 30 years, dies at 77
- Brady, Patriots don't get usual R&R heading into playoffs
- San Francisco roars back into playoffs as NFC's top seed
- Arsenal beats Man United 2-0 for first win under Arteta
- Outdoor hockey in Texas? Sure thang, and it was quite a hit
- Austria: Greens enter government for first time, join Kurz's conservatives
- K-pop star receives police protection over German stalker
- No. 24 Wichita State rallies past East Carolina 75-69
- Justin Thomas has great start to career and wants more
- Chelsea denied by overhead kick; Arsenal beats Man United
- Stars rally to beat Preds 4-2 in Winter Classic at Cotton
- No. 13 San Diego State beats Fresno State to stay undefeated
- Boston College faces No. 23 Cincinnati minus Dillon, Addazio
- BKC--South Dakota-Purdue Fort Wayne
- Cousins, Vikings prep for crossroad playoff game vs. Saints
- Samford closes on 10-0 run to get past The Citadel 69-68
- White nationalist who ran for Senate arrested in Florida
- Reaction to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern
- Man United midfielder Paul Pogba set for ankle surgery
- Now NFL rushing leader, Derrick Henry his own worst critic
- Police: Couple dead in Puerto Rico catamaran fire from US
- Good scores 12 to lift ETSU past Wofford 49-48
- Cincinnati and Boston College set for Birmingham Bowl
- Winning Watson prepared to lead Houston Texans into playoffs
- In appreciation: David Stern made the NBA what it is today
- Magic forward Jonathan Issac hyperextends left knee
- Mike scores 24 to lead SMU over South Florida 82-64
- Homer's odyssey leads him to starting role for Seahawks
- Carroll believes NFL missed pass interference call vs 49ers
- UN chief 'deeply concerned' over North Korea missile tests threat
- Lawyer: Nick Gordon, ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, dead at 30. Brown was the daughter of Whitney Houston
- Stopping Titans' big play potential a top focus for Patriots
- Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30
- Augustin, Vucevic lead Magic past Wizards 122-101
- Australia-New Zealand cricketers turn attention to wildfires
- Alabama QB Tagovailoa tweets NFL decision coming Jan. 6
- Tsai says Taiwan will never accept 'one country, two systems'
- Herbert has 3 TD runs, Oregon beats Wisconsin in Rose Bowl
- No. 7 Oregon beats No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 in Rose Bowl
- Scott lifts Cincinnati past UConn 67-51
- Update: Black Hawk carrying top Taiwan general crash lands in mountains
- Miller scores 31 to carry UNC-Greensboro over Mercer 72-63
- Foxconn founder to support Soong in Taiwan presidential election
- Knicks spoil Anthony's return to MSG, win 3rd straight
- Knicks beat Trail Blazers 117-93, spoil Carmelo’s return
- Don Larsen, the New York Yankees pitcher who threw the only perfect game in World Series history, dies at 90
- Passenger from China's Wuhan develops fever amid pneumonia fears
- Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90
- NFL: Patriots verán acción en la ronda de comodines
- Horse euthanized after breaking down in race at Santa Anita
- Wildfires have burned more than 400 homes in Australia this week, New South Wales orders tourists to leave much of coast
- Some flee, others restock before Australia's wildfires grow
- Indonesia: Death count rises as Jakarta flood conditions worsen
- Pacific nation Palau first to ban 'reef-toxic' sunscreens to save coral
- Former DPP chairman says China’s threat to unify Taiwan merely 'slogan'
- Jessup scores 20 to carry Boise St. over Wyoming 65-54
- Asian markets mostly higher on optimism about US-China deal
- Antetokounmpo scores 32, Bucks hold off Wolves 106-104
- Mistakes loom large in Wisconsin's Rose Bowl defeat
- Ballock carries Creighton past Marquette 92-75
- Japan's emperor waves to crowds in 1st New Year's greeting
- Taiwan presidential candidate traveled abroad frequently with alleged mistress: report
- Taiwan's officials news agency reports island's top military official is among at least 11 survivors of copter crash
- Report: Taiwan's top military official survives copter crash
- Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital
- Washington's 7th 3 lifts San Jose St past New Mexico 88-85
- Fleeing war, poverty, African migrants face racism in Egypt
- Taiwan tycoon says daughter will pay up for embezzlement case
- China Airlines' Taiwan float wins award at Rose Parade 2020
- Pickens leads No. 5 Georgia past No. 8 Baylor in Sugar Bowl
- Harris scores 20 to lead Nevada over Colorado St. 67-61
- Voices of the 2020 Taiwan legislative elections: People First Party
- West-leading Lakers beat Suns 117-107 for 3rd win in row
- Taiwan defense ministry says 5 survivors found in crash of helicopter carrying 13, fate of top military officer unclear
- Hamilton, UNLV hand Utah State first MWC loss
- Taiwan's Chief of General Staff among 8 dead in Black Hawk crash
- Nevada National Guard unit to deploy soldiers to Europe
- Japanese prosecutors raid the Tokyo home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail while awaiting trial
- Defense ministry confirms Taiwan's top military officer, 7 other people were killed in crash of air force helicopter
- Taiwan freezes fuel prices for Lunar New Year
- Top Taiwan military official killed after helicopter crash-landing
- Japanese prosecutors raid Nissan ex-chair Ghosn's Tokyo home
- Kaohsiung keeps status as Taiwanese city with worst air pollution
- 5 questions for the new year from Tiger to the Olympics
- Teams without a bye have a tough road to the Super Bowl
- Cristobal's new-look Oregon looks to build on Rose Bowl win
- Taiwan nature photographer shares thrilling stories behind his photos
- Turkey's parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya
- Hong Kong resident contracts pneumonia after trip to China’s Wuhan
- Commemorative Year of Rat coin sets to go on sale Jan. 14
- Taiwan military to produce Hsiung Feng II B anti-ship missile in 2021
- Tsai halts campaign for 3 days after Black Hawk crash claims Taiwan's top general
- Floods in Indonesia capital kill 17, force thousands to flee
- Turkey probes how Nissan chief Ghosn fled via Istanbul
- Taipei MRT to allow medium and large dogs on board trains
- Taiwan coffee industry sees boom
- Egyptian journalist says his home raided, brother arrested
- Taiwan’s HTC to open VR store in Saudi Arabia
- Volkswagen, German consumer group in diesel settlement talks
- Li Tie replaces Lippi as China men's coach
- Han’s running mate accuses CEC of making illogical analogy about his PhD
- IS claims attack on Russian police that killed 1 officer
- Videos shows Chinese tourists busted for mooning Taiwan independence supporter
- Iowa congresswoman endorsing Joe Biden's presidential bid
- Sanders raises impressive $34.5M in 2019's final quarter
- Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in NYC suburbs
- Hong Kong legal groups condemn protester insults to judge
- A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts
- 3 soccer fans arrested for racist, homophobic abuse
- Crews search Lake Michigan after big wave knocks 2 off pier
- Presidential hopeful Bennet pledges $6 trillion 'Real Deal'
- 3 women investigated for causing deadly blaze at German zoo
- Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull
- Lebanese justice minister says Lebanon has received an Interpol-issued wanted notice for Nissan’s ex-Chair Carlos Ghosn
- Abelardo Fernández debuts as Espanyol coach against Barca
- Leaders of Greece, Israel, Cyprus to sign gas pipeline deal
- 2 toddlers dead in Chicago after stabbing, high-rise plunge
- Man charged in Kansas with killing ex, 2 of her children
- Kenya police say 3 people have been killed when suspected extremists fired on a passenger bus in the country's east.
- Belgian judge suspends warrant for Catalonia's Puigdemont
- Kenya police say suspected extremists attack bus, killing 3
- Golden Globes will serve plant-based meal at awards ceremony
- Kansas police apologize for faked story of expletive on cup
- Former Obama Housing Secretary Julian Castro drops out of Democratic presidential primary
- Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter
- Turkey's parliament approves sending troops to Libya in support of UN-backed government
- Russia beats Switzerland 3-1 to reach semis at world juniors
- US stock indexes open higher on first trading day of 2020
- Conservatives seek immediate purge of voters in Wisconsin
- Democrat Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
- Bahrain names GCC chief country's new foreign minister
- Hunter 1, rattlesnake 0 after scary encounter in deer stand
- Hillary Clinton gets role at Queen's University in Belfast
- Mississippi inmate killed during prison fight amid lockdown
- Esper says Iran may be planning more attacks on US interests
- Egypt mob sexual attack on New Year's Eve sparks controversy
- Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline
- Austria's Kurz says Greens coalition 'best of both worlds'
- Falcons defensive assistants Henderson, Jones won't return
- Israeli court declines to rule on Netanyahu's eligibility
- Arkansas judge orders officer who shot motorist reinstated
- Family of Hanukkah attack victim calls for end of hatred
- New year, still no cheer for Joe Root and England
- Bye-bye buoy: Large beacon removed from Florida beach
- Texas judge sides with hospital that plans to remove 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes
- Sheriff: 15 cars shot at along Florida highways; no injuries
- Ole Miss hires former Maryland coach Durkin as assistant
- Texas judge: Hospital can remove baby from life support
- Arsenal defender Chambers out up to 9 months after surgery
- Soccer weekend: EPL sides in FA Cup as Spain, Italy resume
- Politician who warned about driving drunk is charged with it
- UN official equates Chelsea Manning incarceration to torture
- North Dakota dioceses release list of accused clergy members
- Patriots face familiar faces in wild-card round vs. Titans
- Brass upset over Detroit firefighters' burning home photo
- Polish court orders official to publicly apologize to judges
- Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
- Ohio faces off with Nevada in Idaho Potato Bowl
- Louisiana man arrested, accused of killing 3 homeless people
- Nick Gordon died after being found unresponsive in hotel
- PM says Croatia's EU presidency specific and demanding
- Ballard to remain patient about Colts quarterback options
- US health officials to ban most flavored e-cigarettes but add exemptions that mark retreat from Trump's original plan
- Trump plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
- Column: Officiating won't get any better _ because it can't
- Study finds 2019 was a ‘banner year’ for female filmmakers
- Nate Woody named Army defensive coordinator
- Spain's Socialists assemble support to form a government
- Father, daughter killed in South Carolina hunting accident
- Co-creator defends suspected UAE spying app called ToTok
- Buffalo-Houston playoff matchup conjures 'Comeback' memories
- Venezuela coach Dudamel resigns citing rift with executives
- Son of 'Weeds' TV show creator dies in Utah ski accident
- Big East deep and full of NCAA tournament contenders
- Libya to mobilize civilians after news of Turkish deployment
- Maroulis back on track in bid to go for more gold in Tokyo
- Zion Williamson returns to practice, raising Pelicans' hopes
- Appeals court restores felony charges in FSU hazing death
- Judge to rule on Merrill's blocking of Twitter users
- Inmate dies in new riot at Mexico jail where 16 were killed
- U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states
- Villanova-North Carolina tops NCAA games of the decade
- Backlog of toxic Superfund clean-ups grows under Trump
- 'On the Farm Again' Woman makes hay replica of Willie Nelson
- 5 crew members feared dead after Alaska fishing boat sinks
- Pressure nothing new for Eagles as they prepare for Seattle
- Number of shootings down in Rio de Janeiro, report says
- Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended 63 more games for next season under MLB's domestic violence policy
- Andrews scores 16 to lift FIU past UTEP 69-67
- 49ers open practice window for LB Kwon Alexander
- Yankees' German suspended 81 games for domestic violence
- Arizona State at No. 24 Arizona tops this week in the Pac-12
- Browns kick off coaching interviews with Mike McCarthy
- Eagles try to beat Russell Wilson, Seahawks for first time
- Birmingham Bowl delayed by bad weather
- American Airlines vows to share Boeing proceeds with workers
- White Sox, Robert agree to $50 million, 6-year contract
- Lions lose 2 more assistants off coach Matt Patricia's staff
- Sam Wyche, boundary-pushing coach of Bengals, dead at 74
- Bengals, Lions staffs to coach in Senior Bowl
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, conspiracy theories and Tua
- Kentucky AG asks FBI to probe former Gov. Bevin's pardons
- 'Patriot Way,' burgeoning 'Titan Way' collide in playoffs
- Hotel operator buys The Times-Dispatch building in Richmond
- Georgia's new GOP senator plans 'no' vote on removing Trump
- Watt to return for Texans in playoffs against Buffalo
- Giants start coaching interviews, Cowboys Kris Richard
- Q&A: How climate change, other factors stoke Australia fires
- Mets find relief in New Year, introducing Dellin Betances
- US starts sending asylum seekers across Arizona border
- Kings' Dewayne Dedmon fined $50,000 for trade comments
- Neighbors Tunisia, Algeria both announce new governments
- Montana coal power plant closing two units built in 1970s
- Remembering David Stern, and some of his top accomplishments
- 'Affluenza' teen jailed in Texas for probation violation
- 4.5 quake hits Puerto Rico amid rare seismic activity
- Man gets prison for stealing home deed without signing loan
- Delpit caps unusual season for LSU with trip to title game
- Former Texas pitcher Mathis hired as team's bullpen coach
- Business Highlights
- UN council to hear latest on offensive in Syria's Idlib
- Dallas Stars emerge from eventful first half in solid shape
- Shanahan's vision earns 49ers top seed in Year 3 of regime
- Harris lifts Stephen F Austin past SE Louisiana 82-71
- Top-seeded Ravens exhibited greatness after mediocre start
- Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson set to return vs. Patriots
- Liverpool beats Sheffield 2-0 to extend unbeaten run in EPL
- Wildfires near Canberra forces tennis tournament to move
- Red Sox sign C Plawecki to 1-year deal, cut 1B/OF Travis
- Bills look for 1st playoff win since 1995 in visit to Texans
- Redskins' Snyder promises new culture with Rivera as coach
- Jim Harbaugh closes 4th straight season with 2 losses in row
- Rooney makes winning debut for Derby in England's 2nd tier
- WV bar closed after 7 shot during New Year's Day dispute
- NC will appeal ruling that blocked voter photo ID law
- The Hartford to limit insurance for fossil fuel companies
- No nostalgia for Brady as he enters latest postseason run
- Boilermakers hire veteran Diaco as new defensive coordinator
- Timbers acquire Yimmi Chara, younger brother of Diego Chara
- Billy Turner's positivity has been contagious for Packers
- Finally, Wild relish chance to host Winter Classic
- Iraq: Several Katyusha rockets have been fired at Baghdad airport, causing multiple casualties amid tensions with US
- Australia wins toss, will bat 1st in 3rd test vs New Zealand
- Iraq: At least 3 Katyusha rockets fired at Baghdad airport
- Notre Dame's Kmet changes mind, declares for NFL draft
- Blagojevich: House Democrats would've impeached Lincoln, too
- Assistant coach Boone won't return to UNC staff for 2020
- Eagle's Carson Wentz to make postseason debut vs. Seahawks
- Mother charged in baby son's bathtub death
- Wayne, Polamalu finalists for HOF 2020 in 1st year eligible
- Magic say Jonathan Isaac out 2 months, possibly more
- US consulate ups security after gunbattles in Nuevo Laredo
- Sabres trade Scandella to Montreal; acquire Flames' Frolik
- No. 22 Lady Vols open SEC schedule by beating Missouri 77-66
- Grant lifts Bryant past St. Francis (Pa) 67-63
- Chargers GM Telesco won't make quick decision about Rivers
- Wisconsin teacher admits to defecating in park for 2 years
- Doncic, Antetokounmpo the early All-Star vote leaders
- Investigators plan to move Hawaii helicopter crash wreckage
- Whatever the role, Vikings lean plenty on durable Rudolph
- Iraqi state TV, officials: Gen. Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds force, has been killed in an airstrike
- Ex-Trump aide Manafort told FBI he had 'no chance at trial'
- Homesley lifts Liberty past Florida Gulf Coast 59-46
- Fleming hits winning 3, leads Maine past Columbia 75-72
- Australia 95-1 at lunch on 1st day of 3rd test against NZ
- 8 Taiwan military officers killed in Black Hawk crash mourned
- Young scores 18 to lead Charlotte past UAB 51-44
- Georgia State tops Appalachian State in Sun Belt opener
- 'Millions of sparks': Weather raises Australia's fire danger
- FIU beats UTEP; Miners coach in critical condition
- Simms' 14 points lead VCU past Fordham, 64-46
- Newman's block preserves Bucknell's 67-65 win
- Evans' 3s lead No. 7 Louisville to 75-50 win at Clemson
- Cunane lifts No. 9 N.C. State over Virginia Tech
- Ingram scores 15 points to lead Florida Atlantic past UTSA
- Georgia Tech women blitz No. 23 Miami in 4th, win 61-54
- Wilson, Lewis lift James Madison over UNC Wilmington 64-60
- Ridder, No. 23 Cincinnati romp over Boston College, 38-6
- Taiwan pushes for more industrial, academic exchanges with India
- Kinsey leads Marshall past Rice 89-69 in C-USA opener
- LaMelo Bell, other athletes, aid Australian wildfire victims
- No. 1 UConn beats Wichita St. 83-55, stays undefeated in AAC
- Johnson scores 17 to lead Gardner-Webb over Campbell 67-65
- Wade carries Old Dominion past Middle Tennessee 70-60
- Freshmen Beal, Cooke lead No. 4 South Carolina to 99-72 win
- Ivanauskas, Cummings lead Colgate over American 65-51
- Walker scores 32 to carry Northeastern past Elon 77-68
- Muere general iraní en ataque a aeropuerto de Irak
- Iranian state television, citing Revolutionary Guard statement, says Qassem Soleimani killed in Iraq
- Hunsaker leads Brown past Rhode Island 85-75
- Nuggets use second-half rally to win at Indiana 124-116
- Anderson leads W. Kentucky past North Texas 93-84
- Weathers leads Duquesne over Saint Louis in A-10 opener
- Vikings-Saints playoff clash features Dalvin & Alvin show
- LaMelo Ball, other athletes, aid Australian wildfire victims
- Dubois scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Bruins 2-1
- Eichel's penalty-shot goal seals Sabres 3-2 win over Oilers
- Riller scores 28, Charleston downs Towson 81-69
- Pentagon says US military has killed Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at direction of President Trump
- Acting chief of general staff announced by Taiwan's defense ministry
- Graham breaks late tie, Hornets beat Cavaliers 109-106
- Vaudrin triple-double leads Winthrop over Longwood 91-67
- Haarms scores 26 points, Purdue beats Minnesota 83-78 2OT
- Fleming leads Charleston Southern over USC Upstate 89-75
- Gandia-Rosa leads North Florida past Kennesaw State 76-57
- Robert Morris defeats Central Connecticut 89-78
- Steelman carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas St. 73-52
- Burns' OT winner gives Sharks 3-2 victory over Penguins
- Johnson lifts UALR over Texas St. 72-68
- Conspiracy theories swirl online in Taiwan after Black Hawk crash
- Crashed Black Hawk black box found in N. Taiwan as helicopters grounded
- Pentagon says US airstrike killed powerful Iranian general
- PRC flags taken down from Kinmen street after Taiwan passes Anti-Infiltration Act
- Soleimani, a general who became Iran icon by targeting US
- Coyotes score 3 in the third period to beat Ducks 4-2
- Iran's supreme leader warns 'a harsh retaliation is waiting' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
- As 2020 dawns, Trump looks to boost evangelical support
- Gaudreau has goal, assist to lead Flames past Rangers 4-3
- Tillie scores 22, top-ranked Gonzaga downs Portland 85-72
- No. 1 Gonzaga rallies in 2nd half to beat Portland 85-72
- Eichel converts penalty shot, Sabres beat Oilers 3-2
- Syracuse upsets No. 8 Florida State 90-89 in overtime
- Timberwolves shut down Warriors, 99-84
- Doncic helps Mavs pull away in 4th for 123-111 win over Nets
- Sri Lanka air force plane crashes. killing all 4 aboard
- Parents of adult children with disabilities fill housing gap
- Wright takes over late, Colorado beats No. 4 Oregon 74-65
- Bell carries Loyola Marymount past San Diego 64-58
- Boyd scores season-high 25 in California Baptist's 76-67 win
- Fox helps Kings rally from 20 down to beat Grizzlies 128-123
- Allen, Blakney lead Idaho past Portland State, 72-61
- Promoting candidates on Taiwan Election Day could result in NT$500,000 fine
- Okongwu scores 27, USC handles Washington State 65-56
- Democrats call US killing of Iraqi general 'reckless'
- Indonesia capital floods leave 43 dead, 397,000 displaced
- Kadri, MacKinnon lead Avalanche to 7-3 win over Blues
- Kyman hits 7 3s off the bench, UCLA stuns Washington 66-64
- What's known and not known about Ghosn's case after escape
- Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs power past Jets 6-3
- Clippers beat Pistons 126-112; George leaves with hamstring
- Canucks erase deficit, rally past Blackhawks 7-5
- Taiwan campaign spokeswoman resigns over 'China unification treason' remarks
- Davis nets 20 in Stanford’s 68-52 victory over Cal
- Iraqi militant killed by US worked with Iran for decades
- Pacioretty, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Flyers 5-4
- Sudan's women pursue soccer dream, challenging conservatives
- Fewer Chinese being issued US student visas
- Iran vows 'harsh' response to US killing of top general
- Canada notches 1st victory at new ATP Cup, beating Greece
- Fan of Taiwan presidential candidate tattoos 'Han Kuo-yu' on his neck
- Fitts lifts Saint Mary's over San Francisco 69-58
- No. 12 Michigan visit to No. 14 Spartans tops Big 10 weekend
- No. 7 Louisville's home game with No. 18 FSU tops ACC slate
- Unbeaten Auburn visits Mississippi St. to open SEC schedule
- Taiwan's EVA Air listed as 3rd safest in world
- Carroll savors another playoff trip after decade in Seattle
- Close call in majors can lead to some major recovery time
- The Latest: Tensions spike after US kills top Iran general
- Line app too inaccurate to use during emergency: Taiwan expert
- India's LGBTQ community joins citizenship law protests
- Uncharted Brexit waters: UK's Boris Johnson faces 2020 tests
- Taiwan defense officials meet after crash kills top officer
- Sudanese military says one of its aircraft crashed in west Darfour region on Thursday evening, killing all 16 on board
- Yonghe murder suspect found guilty by New Taipei court
- 3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla's Autopilot
- Sudanese military plane crashes in west Darfour, 16 killed
- Sri Lanka president urges limit on minority political power
- Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict engulfs region
- England wins toss and bats in 2nd test, Archer and Burns out
- US Department of State reacts to Taiwan’s Anti-Infiltration Act
- Austria's Kurz optimistic new coalition will last full term
- Peng Ming-min: New Taiwan government should form new nation
- Messy start: Croatia to elect new leader amid EU presidency
- German jobless rate ticks up to 4.9% in December
- AP Explains: Rising Iran, US tension after general's killing
- Taiwan twins caught swapping identities at school
- Villa loses injured pair Heaton, Wesley for rest of season
- Photo of the Day: Parallels between Tiananmen and Hong Kong protests
- Taiwan's Chief of General Staff to receive posthumous promotion after Black Hawk crash
- Turkish jet firm says employee falsified Ghosn records
- Ibrahimović welcomes 'top-level challenge' at AC Milan
- "A more dangerous world:" Iran killing triggers global alarm
- Macedonian PM resigns, caretaker government to be named
- Emotions run high in desert at Palm Springs awards gala
- Oil price jumps on fear of Iranian retaliation against US
- Klobuchar raises $11.4M in last quarter for presidential bid
- Doctors rush to Indian town where children have been dying
- Pope: Governments must ensure all have access to health care
- Belarus says Russia has halted oil supplies after failing to renegotiate a contract as part of talks on economic ties.
- Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks
- Workers trapped in building collapse in southern Cambodia
- Cases of mystery respiratory illness in China rise to 44
- Bannon protege loses case against liberal Polish newspaper
- Around Taiwan in 6 hours: Ministry of Transportation plans faster train travel
- Ancelotti bids to reverse Everton's derby-day fortunes
- Mental tests ordered for man accused of killing Iowa pastor
- NYC education official charged in child sex crime case
- Montenegro denounces protest attack on its embassy in Serbia
- Police arrest 7 in New Year's Eve mob sexual assault
- 1 arrest after truck and dog are stolen; dog remains missing
- Migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast, 8 killed
- Foundation: Damage to historic copter hit by car exceeds $6M
- South African photographer back after 3 years of captivity
- Over 65,000 hen to be culled in bird flu outbreak in Poland
- Ex-officer accused of shoving prisoner faces federal charge
- Spanish police arrest 3 in sex abuse case against US sisters
- Sweeping Maryland education plan seeks equity, improvement
- German zoo reopens after deadly New Year fire at ape house
- Middle East long riven by killings of high-profile figures
- Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
- AP source: RP Harris to join with Nats after losing Game 7
- Germany arrests suspected member of Kurdish militant group
- Suspects in stabbings of 3 women killed in northern Mexico
- Oil prices surge, stocks slip after US kills Iranian general
- Trump says Iranian should have been 'taken out' years ago
- Fifth inmate killed in more violence in Mississippi prisons
- Big win for 'ethical vegans' in UK work tribunal
- 1 dead, 3 hurt in 'stabbing incident' in downtown Austin
- China station admits New Year's drone show was prerecorded
- Paris police shoot man who attacked passers-by with knife
- Causeway Bay Books to be reopened in Taipei after holiday
- Russia responds to track and field doping forgery charges
- Frankfurt to sign forward Ragnar Ache from Dutch league
- Weirdos wanted: top adviser to UK's Boris Johnson seeks help
- AP sources: Mississippi State fires Moorhead after 2 seasons
- Cycle of revenge: What's next after killing of Iran general?
- A glance at main parts of Maryland's education funding plan
- Titans-Patriots get prime-time spotlight for wild-card games
- Shanghai pre-taped New Year's drone spectacle
- Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigns
- Iowa officer helping to equip colleagues on Alaskan island
- Trial for W.Va. woman in false abduction case delayed again
- Mississippi senator loyal to Trump is filing for reelection
- Missouri River power from upstream dams increases in 2019
- Sheriff hit by New Year's gunfire, bounced off flak jacket
- Ex-Maryland lawmaker faces sentencing for misusing funds
- Tottenham and England striker Kane out with torn hamstring
- Houston Hogg, helped integrate SEC at Kentucky, dies at 71
- Reward offered for information in killing of bald eagle
- Legal basis for US killing of Iran general depends on threat
- Tennessee Republican US Rep. Phil Roe says he will retire
- Senate impeachment trial in flux amid Mideast crisis
- McCaffrey a double All-Pro pick; Gilmore, Thomas unanimous
- 2019 AP NFL All-Pro team rosters and voting
- Injuries pile up as EPL managers vent at festive workload
- Appeals court wrestles with subpoena for ex-White House aide
- Judge: Indicted Giuliani associate may give records to House
- New Zealand police: Atlanta woman among volcano victims
- Southern Miss, Tulane renew rivalry in Armed Forces Bowl
- North Dakota county may put refugee resettlement on ballot
- NHL rookie scoring leader, Buffalo's Olofsson, out 5-6 weeks
- Prominent South Sudan activist pardoned but not yet freed
- American defense officials say nearly 3,000 more Army troops heading to Mideast in wake of US killing of Iranian general
- Villanova's Jay Wright named AP coach of the decade
- Teen charged with murder in death of pregnant woman, fetus
- Delta workers sue manufacturer Lands' End over uniforms
- Louisiana man gets life sentence for police officer's death
- Spanish electoral board disqualifies Catalan regional leader
- Ohio State Heisman finalist Chase Young to enter NFL draft
- Gleason to receive Congressional Gold Medal Jan. 15
- Federal Reserve last month saw a declining risk of recession
- Kentucky man claims he killed, skinned dogs to make coat
- Cassidy, Berube, Reirden, Gallant named NHL All-Star coaches
- Democratic states appeal Obamacare ruling to Supreme Court
- Judge: Man not competent for trial in 2017 killing of wife
- Appeals court weighs Mueller grand jury access for Congress
- Impeachment, immigration, Brexit: How 2019 looked in charts
- Nets waive David Nwaba, who had season-ending injury
- Tennessee's largest county to keep welcoming refugees
- Boys killed in high-rise murder-attempted suicide identified
- California hires Bill Musgrave as offensive coordinator
- Homecoming for Duke's Carey when he goes against Hurricanes
- APNewsBreak: California skeleton ID'd as Japanese internee
- US official: American troops are on alert to deploy to protect US Embassy in Beirut following strike on Iranian general
- Survivor of boat disaster: 'Sleeping to swimming' in minutes
- Methodist Church leaders from around world propose amicable split to resolve dispute over gay marriage and gay clergy
- Methodist leaders propose plan for amicable separation
- Top US general: US has compelling intelligence Soleimani was planning significant campaign of violence against US
- Christmas miracle for Florida dog whose heart stopped
- Warriors' Rick Welts will be forever grateful to David Stern
- US long watched Soleimani, but feared risks of a strike
- Trump: Iranian general was plotting 'imminent and sinister attacks'; 'we caught him in the act and terminated him'
- Trump says Iranian general killed 'to stop a war,' says U.S. 'ready and prepared' for any response
- Spain poised to get a center-left coalition government
- El Salvador families demand justice in past crimes by rebels
- Former Mexico security chief pleads not guilty in U.S. case
- Vikings must face Saints without CBs Alexander, Hughes
- Texas 'affluenza teen’ to be released; drug test questioned
- Tests begin on bones that may be Revolutionary War soldiers
- Nebraska announces dismissal of RB Maurice Washington
- Minnesota hires Mike Sanford Jr. as co-offensive coordinator
- Germany sweeps top spots in World Cup 4-man bobsled race
- Washington running back Salvon Ahmed declares for NFL draft
- Volcano briefly erupts on Alaska island, sends up ash cloud
- Lawsuit: Pentagon withholding info from veterans' advocates
- Police kill Paris knife attacker after deadly park stabbing spree
- Pipeline company fined $30M but can resume construction
- New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy
- Montgomery calls firing by Stars 'appropriate,' enters rehab
- Business Highlights
- Man sentenced to death for killing doctor wife in Florida
- Sevilla needs own-goal to draw 1-1 with Bilbao
- Howard says Livers is day to day for No. 12 Michigan
- Kings' MacDermid suspended 2 games for illegal check to head
- Was the drone attack on Iranian general an assassination?
- Kyle Busch brings the Rowdy show to the Rolex 24 at Daytona
- Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of a daughter
- Iranian cyberattacks feared after killing of top general
- Seahawks get Diggs back, expect Clowney to play vs. Eagles
- Stars forward Corey Perry suspended 5 games for elbowing
- Georgia RB Swift announces decision to enter NFL draft
- Michigan C Cesar Ruiz says he's entering NFL draft
- Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has quite an ironman streak
- Demolition of partially collapsed New Orleans hotel delayed
- Man left drugs, gun in designer bags at convenience store
- Vikings have 'every intent' of retaining Spielman, Zimmer
- Iraqi official says airstrike hits cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad
- Trump stirs Mideast tensions despite talk of 'endless wars'
- Iraqi official says five killed in airstrike targeting two vehicles carrying Iranian-backed militia
- AP Source: Right-hander Tyson Ross, Giants reach 1-year deal
- California Rep. Duncan Hunter silent on when he will resign
- Migrants sent back to Mexico stuck and scared
- Franklin hits winner, No. 21 Missouri State women top Loyola
- Sherman tells contract critics 'I keep all the receipts'
- UN chief calls again for an immediate cease-fire in Libya
- Man leaps off bridge in mistaken belief cops are chasing him
- Ohio beats Nevada 30-21 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
- Rutgers' Geo Baker out indefinitely because of thumb injury
- Body IDed as missing woman who texted she was 'in trouble'
- Australia bracing for worst as wind, warmth fan raging fires
- Wizards' Thomas ejected for making contact with official
- Haygood leads NC A&T past Mid-Atlantic Christian 123-61
- US men's soccer team cancels plan to train in Qatar
- Garrett still coach of Cowboys as Jerry Jones stays silent
- Director of Mexican prison where 17 killed to be replaced
- Trump lawyers want columnist's defamation suit to be tossed
- Stanford's Macario, Clemson' Robinson are Hermann winners
- Father of Alabama Sen. Doug Jones dies after dementia fight
- Bekelja, Morris lead No. 16 DePaul women past Providence
- Sendoff in Stead for NV national guardsmen bound for Europe
- Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor to enter NFL draft
- Labuschagne's 150 pushes Australia to 364-5 at lunch, day 2
- Bolivia set to hold May 3 vote for new president, congress
- 24-hour video on fugitive Ghosn checked only once a month
- Ex-Taiwan president sues Han Kuo-yu
- TCU women get 1st win in Austin, 65-63 over No. 25 Texas
- El-Amin scores 17 to lead Ball St. past Toledo 61-57
- Banks' coast-to-coast layup gives Saint Peter's 75-74 win
- Wisconsin rallies late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57
- Butler carries Drexel over Delaware 61-55
- Australian prime minister calls up 3,000 reservists as fire threats escalate in 3 states
- Kelly scores 18 to lift Quinnipiac past Marist 63-58
- Hinton scores 20, leads Houston to 78-63 defeat of UCF
- Magic turn back cold-shooting Heat, 105-85
- Celtics survive 18-point deficit in 1st, beat Hawks 109-106
- Wampler scores 21 to carry Wright State past Oakland 96-69
- Lillard, McCollum lead Trail Blazers past Wizards, 122-103
- Magic hold Heat to 6 4th-quarter points in 105-85 victory
- McConnell subs for Baker, leads Rutgers past Huskers 79-62
- Shaw looking to rebound in first season with Blue Jays
- Towns scores 18 to carry Niagara over Fairfield 75-66
- Hong Kong steps up response to mystery disease from China
- Capitals edge Hurricanes behind Kuznetsov, Eller
- Williams scores 16 for hot-shooting Manhattan in 71-67 win
- Chinese researcher at Harvard detained for stealing trade secrets
- Thomas scores 13 to lead Milwaukee past IUPUI 78-74
- Davis scores 21 to lift Green Bay over UIC 85-71
- Schauffele takes 1-shot lead at Kapalua in title defense
- Harden nets 44 in triple-double, Rockets beat 76ers 118-108
- Carey, Burns help Siena cap late rally past Monmouth 75-72
- Australian bushfires forecasted to reach Sydney suburbs
- Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan aboard charter flights
- Miller leads balanced Detroit Mercy past N. Kentucky 66-58
- Williams lifts Kent State over Bowling Green 79-61
- Pavelski helps Stars beat Red Wings 4-1
- Horne, Rachal, Igbanu help Tulsa romp past Temple 70-44
- Booker scores 38, Suns rally for 120-112 win over Knicks
- Jones leads Oregon State women past Utah in Pac-12 opener
- Dean scores 23, No. 10 UCLA holds off Arizona State 68-66
- Gonzalez leads UC Davis swarm in 101-41 romp past Holy Names
- Ionescu has 21 and No. 2 Oregon women rout Colorado 104-46
- No. 18 Arizona women beat USC 65-57, remain undefeated
- Kuznetsov, Capitals top Hurricanes 4-3
- Monfils secures France's first victory at the new ATP Cup
- Cal State Fullerton beats Saint Katherine College 103-52
- Seton Hall rolls past Georgetown 78-62
- Taipei 101 salutes generals who died in helicopter crash
- Cal Poly makes most of free throws in 85-82 victory
- PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week
- Davis scores 46 against former team as Lakers beat Pelicans
- Search in Cambodia resumes after building collapse kills 5
- Ash Barty gets tough draw in her home Brisbane tournament
- StarLux Airlines chief deletes comments about Taiwan helicopter crash
- Thousands mourn Iranian general killed in US airstrike
- Taiwan’s EVA Air to sue passenger for injuring crew on flight from Hong Kong
- Six visitors under observation in Taiwan amid concern over respiratory virus
- Norwegian library refuses demand from Chinese skiers to remove Falun Gong book
- Spanish parliament debates formation of left-wing government
- Donnie 'Chubby' Yen bulks up for latest blockbuster
- Weather, mechanical problems nearly ruled out as causes of Taiwan helicopter crash
- 53 dead in Landslides, flash floods in Indonesia's capital
- AP Photos: Disabled Romanian children given chance to shine
- Vogue Italia eschews photos for sustainable January issue
- Sudanese activists say clashes kill 9 in eastern port city
- Chinese league bans basketball fan for life, suspends coach
- Taiwan's Gogoro sees sales more than double in 2019
- Broad, Anderson lift England as South Africa slips to 60-3
- Serbian president cancels visit to Serbs in Montenegro
- China replaces representative in Hong Kong
- Amid clergy abuse, survivors of color remain in shadows
- Austria awaits Greens' approval for government with Kurz
- Bayern signs hot goalkeeping prospect Nübel on free transfer
- Britain's queen in new photo portrait with 3 heirs to throne
- China replaces its top official in protest-riven Hong Kong
- Tesla aims to build 500,000 vehicles per year near Berlin
- Iran general steps out of Soleimani's shadow to lead proxies
- Gym class without the gym? With technology, it's catching on
- China replaces top Hong Kong envoy after months of unrest
- Indonesia races to provide aid as flood death toll rises
- Small cracks have appeared in GOP unity on impeachment trial
- Mississippi says two inmates missing from troubled prison
- Vlhova on brink of snapping Shiffrin’s winning slalom streak
- Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup
- On foreign policy, Trump flouts risks that gave others pause
- Germany reviews threat level after Iran general's killing
- Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after strike
- Trump resumes military training program in Pakistan
- Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay airport
- Russia resumes limited oil supplies to Belarus amid talks
- Djokovic: wildfires could cause problems for Australian Open
- Train traffic resumes at site of eastern Iowa derailment
- Rod Stewart, son, accused of battery in New Year's Eve fight
- Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related
- LSU opens SEC title defense by winning 78-64 at Tennessee
- Spanish NGOs accuse Spain of illegal migrant push-back
- Maintenance worker dies at Italy's Sevel plant
- Wake Forest rallies from 16 down, edges Pittsburgh 69-65
- No. 11 Butler, behind Kamar Baldwin, tops Creighton 71-57
- Prominent South Sudan activist released from prison
- Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway camel
- Cheese, Jackson carry Akron over Eastern Michigan 69-45
- Miami adding Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator
- Bourdais, Hinchcliffe casualties of cruel IndyCar offseason
- From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike
- Freshman Roddy lifts Colorado State over Wyoming 72-61
- Reaves scores 21 to help Oklahoma top Kansas State 66-61
- No bail for Chicago mom charged with killing 2 sons
- Madrid ends winless run at Getafe, Oblak saves Atlético
- Fuller, Joseph inactive for Texans against Bills
- More US troops deploy to Mideast amid tensions with Iran
- Reinhart leads Sabres in 3-2 win over Panthers
- Sharkey's double-double, key free throws lead Samford by VMI
- Oilers surge past Bruins for 4-1 victory
- W. Carolina downs The Citadel 86-82 behind Steger, Dotson
- Clark, Key spark No. 19 Virginia past Hokies, 65-39
- World juniors: Canada routs defending champion Finland 5-0
- Noel nets 27, UMass Lowell whips UMBC 86-73 in OT
- Dell stops 21 shots, Sharks stop Blue Jackets 3-2
- Bears finalize $58.4 million extension with S Jackson
- Bishop helps Fairleigh Dickinson past Bryant with 25 points
- Walker leads No. 18 FSU to 78-65 win over No. 7 Louisville
- Redeau, Collins lead USF past UConn 75-50
- Howard leads Marquette to 71-60 upset of No. 10 Villanova
- No. 17 Kentucky outlasts Missouri 71-59 in SEC opener
- Vaudrin leads Winthrop over Campbell 87-72
- Da Campo kicks off rally as Seattle beats Chicago St. 86-54
- Morgan scores 23 points, Central Michigan wins MAC opener
- Libyan authorities report airstrike on military academy
- Tulane rallies for 30-13 win over Southern Miss in AF Bowl
- AP sources: Cowboys interviewing Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis
- No. 21 Penn State topples No. 23 Iowa 89-86 in Philly
- Harvard tops UC Irvine 77-73 for sixth straight win
- Watson free throw puts Providence over DePaul 66-65
- Staal scores in overtime to give Wild 3-2 win over Jets
- German grandmothers clash over viral song
- Austria: Coalition between Greens and conservatives given green light
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones leaving Michigan to enter NFL draft
- Mt. St. Mary's downs LIU 82-73 in double overtime
- Jones lifts Coastal Carolina past Georgia St. 74-72
- Abilene Christian cruises to 74-62 victory over Lamar
- Hartford wins America East opener, tops New Hampshire 61-52
- German scores 26, N. Illinois holds off Buffalo 73-72
- Barcelona held 2-2 at last-place Espanyol in Catalan derby
- Simms leads Clemson to 81-70 win over North Carolina State
- Ertel fires up 11 treys, scores 39 in UL Monroe's 69-49 win
- Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas fined $25,000
- Morgan State rolls to 81-68 victory over Delaware State
- Grizzlies beat George-less Clippers 140-114 for 7th road win
- Johnson scores 30 to carry UALR past Texas-Arlington 92-89
- Zink scores 21 to lift SC-Upstate past Longwood 73-56
- Patton lifts Cleveland State over Youngstown State 82-74
- Knight's basket with 1.1 left gives William & Mary 66-64 win
- Cross spurs Jacksonville State past Eastern Kentucky 80-71
- Henson helps carry Morehead St. past Tennessee Tech
- Maitre scores 14 to lift FAU past UTEP 59-56
- Williams, Bramah lead Robert Morris past Merrimack 69-58
- Stevenson helps No. 24 Wichita St beat Ole Miss 74-54
- Winning streak ends for 'amazing but human' Shiffrin
- Young, Vasic lead Charlotte past Middle Tennessee 68-62
- Defense shines as S. Illinois tops Illinois St. 67-55
- Pearson delivers for Texas State in win over Arkansas State
- Alabama's Jeudy, Wills declare for NFL draft
- Mooney gets another double-double, Notre Dame beats Syracuse
- Authentic gives Baffert Ky Derby contender with Sham victory
- Blackmon powers St. Francis past Central Connecticut, 93-69
- Buie's career-high 44 points spark Hofstra's rout of Elon
- Varane helps Real Madrid win 3-0 at Getafe
- Vandy goes for experience hiring Fitch, Roof as coordinators
- Riller scores 31, Charleston tops James Madison 85-69
- Lyons, Gurley lead Furman past ETSU 65-56 in SoCon clash
- Cheeseman's 17 points helps UMES past Howard 78-66
- Michigan's Howard to face Spartans for 1st time as coach
- Homesley leads Liberty to 16th win, a 65-38 rout of NJIT
- Forrest 3 lets Appalachian State nip Georgia Southern, 74-72
- McCormick's 28 keep No. 8 Auburn perfect with 80-69 win
- Blount scores 23 to lift NC Central over Florida A&M 61-45
- Jones scores 26 to lift Radford past High Point 73-62
- LaTech beats Southern Miss for second time in six days
- Loera leads No. 17 Gonzaga women past San Diego 57-42
- Titans get back CB Jackson for wild-card matchup with Pats
- Stephenson scores in OT, Golden Knights rally past Blues
- Thompson, Hightower rally Tulane past Cincinnati 76-71
- Cooper's career-high 32 lead No. 6 Baylor past Oklahoma
- Stephenson scores in OT, Golden Knights rally past Blues
- Taylor has 32 points, 12 boards in Austin Peay's 82-63 win
- Fausett lifts S. Utah past Montana St. 59-53
- Cooler weather brings respite in Australian wildfire crisis
- Azubuike powers No. 3 Kansas past No. 16 West Virginia
- Hamlet scores 15 to lead North Texas past Marshall 67-64
- Ryan, Jean -Baptiste lead Chattanooga past Mercer, 70-61
- Pritchard helps No. 4 Oregon top Utah 69-64
- Healy scores 17 to carry Albany (NY) past Binghamton 74-62
- Perry's 16 points help Stetson fend off Kennesaw St
- White, Johnson carry Western Michigan past Ohio 77-65
- Funeral held for sports reporter killed in plane crash
- Muszynski's 25 points, 16 boards lifts Belmont to 87-55 win
- Germany seeks talks with Iran to ease tensions
- Fearing Soleimani reprisal, Germany revises terror threat level
- Tennessee State holds off SIU-Edwardsville 79-74
- Jones'26 points lead Central Arkansas past McNeese, 79-69
- Davison scores 26, Eastern Washington holds off Portland St
- Wizards Rookie Rui Hachimura Underwent Procedure on Groin
- Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
- Cain, Nebraska beat No. 24 Minnesota women 72-58
- Sams, Escobar lead North Florida past North Alabama 81-65
- Taiwan President conveys air force squad's condolences to late general
- Wilson leads South Dakota State past W. Illinois 91-56
- DeBisschop carries N. Arizona past Weber St. 72-64
- Bad back forces Kyrgios out of ATP Cup match v Canada
- CS Northridge tops Saint Katherine College 109-75
- Late run lifts Presbyterian over Gardner-Webb 68-62
- Texans roar past Bills for 22-19 win in OT
- Alvarado, Yellow Jackets jump to early lead to top UNC 96-83
- Diop, Julien help SE Louisiana stave off Texas A&M-CC 84-80
- Schauffele holds onto a 1-shot lead at Kapalua
- Bell scores 33 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff past MVSU
- Grizzlies take advantage of George's absence to top Clippers
- NZ lose top order; 141-3 at lunch on day 3 against Australia
- Justice leads Santa Clara past San Diego 80-63
- Drake wins 8th straight at home, tops Indiana State 80-76
- Nembhard leads TCU over Iowa St 81-79 in OT in Big 12 opener
- Florida rallies from 21 points down, beats Alabama in 2OT
- Johnson scores 34 to lead Nevada past Boise St. 83-66
- Hunter leads Nicholls to 70-58 win over Sam Houston State
- Singaporean develops pneunomia after China trip, raises fears of mystery virus
- T.S. Eliot letters show love for muse but poet downplays it
- Williams scores 22 to carry W. Kentucky past Rice 68-61
- Bryant Jr. leads Norfolk St. over Bethune-Cookman 85-72
- Arkansas opens SEC play with 69-59 win over Texas A&M
- Minor league goalie misses NHL call-up after losing passport
- Jarrett scores 31, Jackson State defeats Alabama State 70-67
- Long Beach State tops Cal State-Los Angeles 76-60
- Andrus, Patterson lead Prairie View A&M past Alcorn State
- Washington State pulls off a 79-71 OT victory over UCLA
- Andrews scores 26 to lift FIU past UTSA 90-83 in OT
- Stanley lifts Hampton past Charleston Southern 92-85
- Old Dominion beats UAB behind Ezipke's double-double
- Williams, Robinson power Fresno State past San Jose State
- Mitchell scores 32 points to lead Jazz over Magic 109-96
- Wofford holds off UNC Greensboro in 2OT, 98-92
- Rantanen's hat trick helps Avs cool streaking Devils
- Schwieger scores 27, Princeton opens Ivy play 78-64
- Freedom-Liberty leads Valparaiso past Evansville in OT 81-70
- Harris spurs Stephen F Austin to 87-68 win over New Orleans
- Ozier, Anosike carry Sacred Heart past Wagner 81-74
- Hutchinson has 33 saves as Maple Leafs beat Islanders 3-0
- Grambling wins SWAC opener, tops Alabama A&M 70-60
- Bertrand, Fobbs lead Towson past UNC Wilmington 67-60
- Florida Gulf Coast holds off Lipscomb rally, wins 68-61
- UC Riverside rolls past San Diego Christian 89-51
- Schroder, Gilgeous-Alexander lead Thunder past Cavs 121-106
- Tanev’s OT goal lifts Penguins over Canadiens 3-2
- Carey scores 24 to lead No. 2 Duke past Miami 95-62
- No. 6 Baylor beats Texas 59-44 in Big 12 for 10th win in row
- Krutwig's 23 points paces Loyola Chicago past Missouri St.
- Trae Young has 41 points to power Hawks past Pacers, 116-111
- Allen's struggles sink Bills in 22-19 OT loss to Texans
- Omaha defeats Oral Roberts 74-67 with second-half comeback
- Johnson helps Lightning beat Senators 5-3 for 6th straight
- Louisiana-Lafayette snaps 6-game streak, beats Troy 79-62
- Tatum scores 28, Celtics hold off Bulls 111-104
- Taiwan KMT legislative candidate says DPP caused Black Hawk crash
- Ish Smith scores career-high 32 points, Wizards beat Nuggets
- Austria's Foreign Ministry says facing 'serious' cyberattack
- Applewhite scores 24 to lift SC State past CSU 79-75
- Keller's two goals, big 1st period send Coyotes past Flyers
- Hardnett leads Kansas City past Utah Valley 68-63
- Pistons snap three-game losing streak, beat Warriors 111-104
- Williams carries Murray St. over SE Missouri 81-59
- Japan's justice minister says Carlos Ghosn's escape inexcusable, vows to beef up immigration checks
- NBA-leading Bucks beat Spurs 127-118 for 5th straight win
- Japan says Ghosn's escape inexcusable, orders investigation
- Texas Southern opens SWAC play, beats Southern 77-68
- Green scores 35 to lead N. Iowa past Bradley 69-64
- Derrick Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in wild-card upset
- BYU opens WCC play by walloping Loyola Marymount, 63-38
- Rozier hits key shots as Hornets top Mavericks 123-120 in OT
- SMU dominates in OT to beat Vanderbilt 92-81
- Soleimani's body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats
- No. 25 Arizona routs rival Arizona State 75-47
- Hume scores 22 to carry N. Colorado past Montana 74-66
- Venezuela's Guaidó faces key test in leadership vote
- Tillie leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Pepperdine, 75-70
- Brady exits NFL playoffs with loss, uncertain future
- 'Near death' experience gives Osaka new perspective in 2020
- Patton lifts Sacramento St. past Idaho St. 68-49
- Don’t believe the KMT, Taiwan’s economy is booming
- New Mexico St. tops California Baptist 86-71
- Death toll surges as Cambodian building collapse search ends
- Walker scores 19 to carry Portland past San Francisco 76-65
- Buckingham carries CS Bakersfield over Grand Canyon 69-62
- Hardy scores 21 to lead UNLV over Air Force 71-59
- 8 passengers from Wuhan to Taiwan exhibit fever amid mystery pneumonia outbreak
- Redick's layup lifts Pelicans over Kings 117-115
- Palestinians face mounting barriers to peaceful protest
- Myers scores late, Canucks beat Rangers for 7th straight win
- Titans pleased, but not satisfied after win over Patriots
- EU chair Croatia votes in tight presidential runoff
- Tripp scores 39, Pacific beats Saint Mary's 107-99 in 4OT
- Grimaldi, Smith help Predators beat Kings 4-1
- Host families for sniffer puppies needed in central Taiwan
- Germany: CDU politician criticizes sky lantern marketing after Krefeld Zoo fire
- Fugitive Ghosn's escape in Japan sparks stricter immigration checks
- Kenya's military says extremists attack base serving US and Kenyan troops, with 4 attackers killed
- Al-Shabab claims attack on base serving US, Kenyan troops
- Aussie Barty donating Brisbane winnings to wildfire relief
- Death toll from airstrike in Libya’s Tripoli climbs to 30
- Old Suhua in E. Taiwan to become recreational draw
- Hong Kong protesters march through border town
- Hong Kong steps up response to mystery disease from China
- Car plows into crowd of young Germans gathering near bus at night in northern Italy, 6 dead
- Car plows into German tourists in northern Italy, 6 dead
- Spanish leader seeks OK for left-wing coalition government
- Over 1,800 academics throw weight behind Tsai as Taiwan's elections loom
- 1 of 2 escapees from troubled Mississippi prison in custody
- Sunny, warm weather expected across Taiwan until Wednesday
- 7 more Hong Kong patients treated for mystery disease
- Lupine flowers begin to bloom in Taipei’s Maokong
- From Gervais to J.Lo, what to expect at the Golden Globes
- Man killed in shark attack off Western Australia state
- Stokes equals record with 5 catches, SAfrica out for 223
- The Latest: Iraqi leader's body sent to Iran for DNA test
- Wildfires threaten unique critters on Australian 'Galapagos'
- El Nido No. 1 emerging travel destination for Taiwan citizens
- Cambodia hotel collapse search ends, 36 dead
- Air Force Black Hawk rescues mountain hiker in S. Taiwan
- Indonesia's flooded capital disinfected to fend off disease
- Renovation chief: Notre Dame Cathedral is not saved yet
- U.S. military says the situation at a Kenyan airfield used by U.S. forces is "fluid" as fighting reportedly continues
- Multiple dead in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania
- Spain's Sanchez loses first of two chances to return as PM
- Croatia presidential vote hinges on nationalist turnout
- Weinstein's reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave
- Statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic overturned in Malmo
- Frosty encounter as England defender Stones meets his critic
- Austrian Foreign Ministry under 'serious cyberattack'
- Pompeo: US military would only hit lawful targets in Iran
- 3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Taipei’s Neihu
- Trump’s threats draw Iran’s cultural sites into tensions
- Hezbollah chief: US military in the region including bases, warships are fair targets after Iranian general's killing.
- MAC champ Miami, Ohio faces Louisiana in LendingTree Bowl
- India wins toss and opts to field in first T20 vs Sri Lanka
- UK's Johnson faces heat for silence on Iran while on holiday
- Counting whales from space pitched as key to saving them
- Iraqi Parliament calls for expulsion of U.S. troops from the country.
- Australia star Kerr makes incident-filled debut for Chelsea
- Immobile nets 2 as Lazio snatches 2-1 win at 10-man Brescia
- Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of U.S. troops
- CES gadget show: How watching TV will change in the 2020s
- Berlin police stop removal of urn that angered Jewish groups
- Hermann holds off Rahneva to get World Cup skeleton win
- Zenhaeusern holds slim lead in slalom after tricky 1st run
- Parity party has college basketball's best on constant edge
- Toulouse coach fired after loss to Saint-Pryve Saint-Hilaire
- China rules out SARS as dozens struck by pneumonia-like virus
- Malmo vandals saw legs off Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue
- Balotelli again subjected to racist abuse in Serie A match
- Oxfam: UK equals 7 African nations' carbon output in 2 weeks
- Rooney inspires Derby to FA Cup shock; Tottenham draws
- California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters
- Former Iran Revolutionary Guard leader says Israeli cities Tel Aviv and Haifa can be targeted to avenge Qassem Soleimani
- South Carolina airport officer shot and killed
- Sociedad loses ground in Spain after home loss to Villarreal
- Sweden beats Finland 3-2 to take bronze at world juniors
- Insider Q&A: How YouTube decides what to ban
- Odenigbo active for Vikings vs. Saints in wild-card round
- Iranian state TV reports Iran will no longer abide by any limits of its 2015 nuclear deal.
- Graham urges Senate rules change to speed impeachment trial
- 2020 box office starts off with 'Star Wars' still on top
- Charges: Man killed woman who honked at him to hurry up
- Livers out of lineup for No. 12 Michigan
- Cunane helps N.C. State women top Virginia, stay unbeaten
- Cayo's first double-double spurs Richmond to 69-61 win
- Solidarity march against anti-Semitism, acts of hate
- Indonesia’s flooded capital disinfected to fend off disease
- Santos-Silva scores 26 to lift VCU past George Mason 72-59
- Maximum Security invited to Pegasus World Cup race
- US restricts exports of AI for analyzing satellite images
- Butler scores 18 to lift Holy Cross over Navy 63-61
- Foreman leads Stony Brook past Maine scoring 22 points
- Bills enter offseason feeling pain of playoff collapse
- Gondrezick, No. 19 W. Virginia women win Big 12 opener 74-63
- Love, Hall lift Wright State over Detroit Mercy 70-69
- Landers leads No. 20 Dayton past Saint Joseph's, 80-67
- Trump returns to Washington to face a pair of challenges
- Erdogan says Turkey already sending soldiers to Libya
- Eagles WR Ertz cleared to play with injured ribs, kidney
- Bulgarian dies after being beaten by Greek fans, hit by car
- Greene, Paulicap lift Manhattan over Niagara 67-62
- Germany seeks early meeting of EU diplomats over Mideast
- Eller's goal completes Capitals' stunning OT win over Sharks
- Sheriff: Man shoots 2 teens who burst into a Florida home
- No. 7 Louisville women rally, then survives Duke 60-55
- Winston-led No. 14 Michigan State tops No. 12 Michigan 87-69
- Minnett, Burk send IUPUI past Green Bay 93-78
- Gillespie leads No. 8 Florida State women past Miami 73-62
- Toddler killed, man wounded in shooting at Dallas home
- Ramirez has 7 3s, No. 23 Arkansas women drop Auburn 86-70
- Balanced Bucknell cruises past Lafayette 78-66
- Stonewell nets 26, No. 16 DePaul women edge Creighton 74-71
- Rider survives ejections in 85-77 win over Siena
- No. 14 Michigan State beats No. 12 Michigan 87-69
- Cook, Vikings upend Saints 26-20 in OT in NFC playoffs
- La Salle hangs on to defeat Fordham 66-60
- Lehigh rallies late to defeat Loyola-Maryland 78-71
- Saint Peter's dominates Marist in 26-point win
- No. 21 Missouri State women beat Valparaiso 81-68
- Duquesne beats Davidson for first time, 71-64
- Opinion: The sultan's power is dwindling
- Croatia election: Former PM Zoran Milanovic wins, exit polls show
- North Dakota State drubs Northland College 97-43
- Pivec's big game lifts No. 3 Oregon St over Colorado 72-60
- No. 10 UCLA tops 18th-ranked Arizona in battle of unbeatens
- Lucas' layup at buzzer gives Milwaukee Panthers 64-62 win
- Taliaferro, Eze lead Fairfield past Canisius 46-42
- Eagles QB Wentz leaves wild-card game with head injury
- Michigan WR Nico Collins staying in school for senior year
- Langdon scores 21, Northern Kentucky beats Oakland 75-64
- How a jazz drummer helped get Wisconsin-based Sentry to Maui
- Vikings, like Texans, work OT to advance in NFL playoffs
- Bears hire Juan Castillo as offensive line coach
- Hammond, Salnave send Monmouth past Iona 73-61
- Top-ranked UConn eases past SMU 80-42
- Patriots in unfamiliar spot entering offseason of unknowns
- PSG wins 6-0 at 6th-tier side Linas-Montlhéry in French Cup
- Germany, Britain, France urge Iran to abide by nuclear pact
- Nelson's double-double sparks American past Boston U
- With Henry, Titans ready to mash through playoffs
- Clippers get 30-plus from 3 players, beat Knicks 135-132
- Howard nets 37, No. 13 Kentucky women edge No. 22 Vols 80-76
- No. 15 Mississippi State extends road win streak to 13
- Ionescu leads No. 2 Oregon to 88-51 rout of Utah
- Williams leads No. 5 Stanford women past Washington 77-56
- French leads Saint Louis past UMass 83-80 in OT
- St. Bonnaventure takes out George Washington 71-66
- Hagedorn helps South Dakota slip past Denver 80-78
- Dallas Cowboys moving on without Jason Garrett as coach
- Marshall, Tandy lead Xavier past St. John's 75-67
- Globes carpet kicks off with big sleeves and shades of pink
- Lightning beat Hurricanes 3-1 for seventh straight win
- Northwestern St. erupts in 106-79 win over Houston Baptist
- Panthers top Penguins 4-1 for rare win in Pittsburgh
- Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles 17-9
- Eller's goal completes Capitals' stunning OT win over Sharks
- Women perform in favor of abortion before Mexican cathedral
- 2 more missing in Australian wildfires as rain brings relief
- American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
- No. 4 South Carolina defeats Alabama 93-78
- Oregon State turns up pressure, rallies past Colorado 76-68
- Dragic leads Heat by Blazers in Whiteside's return, 122-111
- Mudslides, blackouts hamper search after Indonesia floods
- Saints rue uncharacteristic play after early playoff exit
- Goran Dragic leads Heat past Trail Blazers, 122-111
- Work-life balance becomes priority for S. Korean Millennials: Survey
- Australia 172-1 at lunch, day 4; lead NZ by 375 runs
- Japanese justice minister vows to strengthen border departure checks, review bail conditions after Carlos Ghosn's flight
- Astronomical union lists Taiwanese astronomers as being from 'China Taipei'
- Blowback: Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing
- Temp to dip to 11 C Thursday, balmy Election Day expected
- Stewart scores 29, N. Dakota beats Purdue Fort Wayne 83-69
- Japan vows to improve border checks, bail after Ghosn flight
- Oturu, Minnesota overpower Northwestern 77-68
- Globes special award: DeGeneres thanks 'power of television'
- Eagles' Ertz guts out playoff loss with kidney, rib injuries
- T-Wolves blow huge second-half lead, hold off Cavs 118-103
- Video shows China unification supporters assault Taiwanese actor for flipping them off
- Boqvist, Blackhawks rally past lowly Red Wings 4-2
- Russell Crowe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge win Golden Globes for TV
- Griffin's double-double helps Illinois beat Purdue 63-37
- Dube scores in 7th round of shootout, Flames beat Wild 5-4
- Valanciunas scores 30 points, Grizzlies beat Suns 121-114
- Taiwan's election results could alter Japan's defensive tactics
- Iran general now leading Quds Force vows to take revenge against US for killing his predecessor, Qassem Soleimani
- Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing
- “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” has won best musical or comedy film at the Golden Globes.
- New top China official in HK brings wishes from 'motherland'
- Hildur Guðnadóttir makes history at Globes, Elton John wins
- '1917' win best drama film at the Golden Globes
- Taiwan presidential candidate says coed's calves distracted him from studies
- Well-wishes to Australia sent from Golden Globe stage
- Asian markets slide on alarm over Mideast tensions
- Canadian pop star Justin Bieber returns to spotlight
- Thomas hands on to win Kapalua in a playoff
- With laughs and tears, Hanks accepts Globes' DeMille honor
- Han implies Taiwan is 'possessed' after Black Hawk crash
- Trump warns of sanctions if Iraq tries to expel U.S. troops
- New Suhua to open in E. Taiwan Monday afternoon
- AP FACT CHECK: Pence misleadingly links Iran general to 9/11
- Stewart leads way in Washington's 72-40 blowout of USC
- Ricky Gervais mocks Hollywood with explicit jokes at Globes
- Lakers block 20 shots, hold off Pistons 106-99 in wild 4th
- Daughter of slain Iran general says families of US troops in the Mideast are now 'waiting for death of their children'
- Philippines braces to evacuate its workers in Iraq, Iran
- Daughter of slain Iran general warns families of US troops
- Awkwafina makes Globes' history with 'Farewell' acting win
- Attackers beat protesting students at Indian university
- Philippines braces to evacuate its workers in Iraq, Iran
- Weinstein expected in court as trial set to get underway
- Georgia's new GOP senator enters politics amid impeachment
- New high school puts focus on environment, climate change
- Taiwan’s CAL to launch direct flights to Thai city of Chiang Mai
- The Latest: Iran's supreme leader prays over slain general
- Henrique, Getzlaf power Ducks to 5-4 SO win over Predators
- Photo of the Day: Spectacular shot of Taipei 101 New Year's fireworks
- Taiwan children's literature author advocates seeing world through earnest eyes
- Off-camera at the Golden Globes is a sight to behold
- Countdown to Mardi Gras: This year, 7 weeks of festivities
- 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles SW Taiwan
- Croatia, Japan improve to 2-0 at ATP Cup; South Africa wins
- Fire at hospice in Poland kills 4 patients; others hurt
- Taiwan's Kinmen seen through eyes of Australian artist
- Maintenance worker dies in elevator shaft at Taiwan university
- Taiwan's military reportedly riled over flight recorder leak in Black Hawk crash investigation
- German police kill man who approached them with knife
- Lincoln Chafee files to run for president as Libertarian
- Next up for Tom Brady after early playoff exit? Who knows?
- Justin Thomas grabs a win he thought he had lost
- Whiteside's return to Miami doesn't go exactly as planned
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Gervais' 5th — and final? — turn leads raucous Golden Globes
- Taiwan’s MOST leads 28 companies to participate in CES 2020
- ‘Upside-down rainbow’ spotted in central Taiwan
- Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki win 1st doubles match
- Indonesia sentences 2 Australians to up to a year for drugs
- Voices of the 2020 Taiwan legislative elections: New Power Party
- Taiwan saw record high tourist arrivals in 2019
- Survivors of Black Hawk crash continue to improve: hospital
- Over 1,000 protest in Bangladesh after student is raped
- Kenya police: 3 arrested trying to enter British Army camp
- 3 avenues available to China if Taiwan reelects Pres. Tsai: IR expert
- Stosur upsets Kerber, Strycova beats Konta in Brisbane
- Muguruza beats Chinese teenager Xinyu Wang at Shenzhen Open
- Germany charges Syrian accused of commanding IS unit
- NATO to meet over Iran crisis amid 'menacing escalation'
- India braces for day of fresh student protests
- Lai rebuts rumor Taiwan's President Tsai would be ousted after re-election
- Thailand launches full-time clinics dispensing cannabis oil
- Real Madrid set to sign another Brazilian teenager
- Impeachment drives GOP small-donor donations on new platform
- Pope: Reject "god of money," focus on serving others
- Alabama authorities: Deputies fatally shoot gun-wielding man
- Germany's Merkel to meet Putin in Moscow on Saturday
- 2020 Watch: Will the real front-runner please stand up?
- UK economy being helped by 'greater Brexit clarity'
- Seeking the cross: Icy dips mark the feast of Epiphany
- Stokes batters South Africa, England 421 ahead in 2nd test
- Oil price keeps rising, industry frets over Iran-US conflict
- ChipMOS to Present at Credit Suisse's 2020 Greater China Technology and Internet Conference
- Avant-garde posters unveiled as Tokyo Olympics near
- US ambassador leaves Kabul, his Afghan 2-year tenure ends
- 5.7-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
- France enters crucial week of talks with unions on pensions
- China's Xi meets Kiribati leader after switch from Taiwan
- Women's World Cup downhill rescheduled to race in Bulgaria
- Uganda police detain Bobi Wine, foil meeting with supporters
- TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating despite losing
- 3rd umpire to monitor no balls during Ireland-WIndies series
- Germany's 1966 World Cup goalkeeper Tilkowski dies at 84
- German government starts 2020 with new strife over Cabinet
- Judge mulls fate of US researcher who denies Chinese work
- Iraqi top leaders mourn Shiite militants killed by US strike
- Hundreds march in Liberia to protest falling economy
- Bangladesh: Protest over student rape — activists demand justice
- Indonesia braces for more floods as death toll hits 66
- Putin invites Merkel to Russia over Iran crisis
- South Carolina man finds his stolen dog dead along a highway
- Good Samaritan stops man accused of trying to kidnap girl
- 9-year-old boy among victims killed in Pennsylvania crash
- Islamic extremists' toll in Burkina Faso rising, report says
- Croatia's ruling conservatives to analyze loss of presidency
- UK's most prolific rapist targeted men, gets life in prison
- 2020 Taiwan Elections / Presidential/legislative campaign countdown -- 5 days to go
- An emotional Khamenei shows Iran general's death is personal
- MediaTek Expands Rich IoT Program with New Partners to Drive Innovation in the Intelligent Devices Market
- Egis Technology Inc. Reports December 2019 Revenue of NT$628mn
- Eggs from endangered sea turtle stolen from Thai beach
- 3 held in Greece over Bulgarian fan's death in Thessaloniki
- 9 essential gadgets worth the real estate in your kitchen
- Global stocks sink, gold jumps as US-Iran tensions escalate
- EU regrets Iran nuclear moves but hopes to keep deal alive
- Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential race
- Maduro tightens noose around Venezuela's opposition
- Bus accident in Sri Lanka kills 6, injures more than 30
- Gunshot wound found on body of man police said overdosed
- AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach
- AP-NORC poll: 66% favor endorsement money for NCAA athletes
- VP says Philippine president's drug campaign is a failure
- New efforts to form Kosovo government, 3 months after polls
- Roger Penske takes ownership of Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Ben Miles to narrate audio books for ``Wolf Hall" trilogy
- Teens hijack ambulance, kidnap crew in Naples
- Soccer player investigated for offensive conspiracy tweet
- For Israel, Iran strike could be back on the table
- Trio of Catalan leaders to be recognized as EU lawmakers
- US family attacked on notorious stretch of Mexican highway
- Hawks sign Watson from G League to bolster forward position
- Homeland Security will share citizenship data with Census
- Doctor finds Milwaukee acid attack suspect fit for trial
- International ski federation bans 4 in doping case
- 5 Malian soldiers killed by roadside bombs in central region
- Milan held by Sampdoria to 0-0 in Ibrahimovic's return
- A mix of risk-takers and classic Hollywood at Golden Globes
- IOC seeks German TV's evidence of weightlifting corruption
- Ex-Trump national security adviser John Bolton says he's 'prepared to testify' in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed
- Priest removed after taking photos of high school wrestlers
- Ex-Olympian pleads not guilty to attempted in shooting
- Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus to enter NFL draft
- AP POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas remain top 3 in men's Top 25; Butler climbs to No. 6 for highest ranking ever
- John Bolton 'prepared to testify' if subpoenaed by Senate
- Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas stay atop men's Top 25, Butler No. 6
- AP Explains: Venezuela crisis deepens with congress takeover
- Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max
- UK's Labour Party to replace Jeremy Corbyn on April 4
- Young German woman is 7th victim of drunken driver in Italy
- CES Gadget Show: Surveillance is in - and in a big way
- Syracuse's Robert Braswell out for season with shin pain
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 12-18
- Cavs rookie Porter to miss at least 2 weeks with knee sprain
- CES Gadget Show: Toilet paper robot and tracking the elderly
- Angolan official: ex-president's daughter must repay money
- Lyft's good-guy image tainted by sexual assault lawsuits
- Investigator says teen admitted shooting sheriff
- Tottenham: Police lack evidence on Rudiger racism complaint
- Orthodox church tensions in Montenegro on Christmas Eve
- AP POLL ALERT: UConn still No. 1 in women's Top 25; South Dakota, Michigan and Princeton enter rankings
- AP POLL ALERT: UConn still No. 1 in women's Top 25; South Dakota, Michigan and Princeton enter rankings
- Former Celtic manager Deila hired as New York City coach
- UConn women still No. 1; S Dakota, Michigan, Princeton in
- Skate America to return to Las Vegas in October
- Israel advances nearly 2,000 settlement homes, watchdog says
- De Villiers wins Dakar Rally 2nd stage, Terranova new leader
- Maldonado to get $3.5M in each season in Astros deal
- Harvey Weinstein has been charged in Los Angeles with rape and sexual assault
- Man, teen slain at Mexico toy market amid Kings' festivities
- Sweeping changes expected as Virginia Democrats take control
- Libya's east-based forces say key coastal city captured
- CFL's Montreal Alouettes get new owners from Toronto company
- Laura Harvey named coach of U20 women's national soccer team
- Bale, Benzema out of Spanish Super Cup because of injuries
- Keuchel 2023 option can become guaranteed based on innings
- Boeing's checklist of 737 Max fixes grows with wiring issue
- New deal with mining company to protect rare Nevada plant
- Guatemalan seeking asylum sues US to reunite with family
- LA Rams fire veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips
- Johnson can earn $500,000 per year in bonuses with Padres
- Yamaguchi can earn $9.15M over 2 years with Blue Jays
- Calhoun can earn $23M over 3 seasons with Diamondbacks
- AP source: Walt Hopkins to be next New York Liberty coach
- Accused child molester returned to California from Mexico
- Man City, Liverpool get lower-league opponents in FA Cup
- Orioles' Stewart would get $800,000 salary in major leagues
- Indians' Hernández can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses
- Top-seed Ravens focus on now, not then, in playoff vs Titans
- Boston College coach Hafley makes Frank Cignetti Jr. his OC
- US Defense Secretary Esper: 'There's been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq'
- Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020
- US Defense Secretary Esper says no decision to leave Iraq
- Elusive quest for momentum is on as Democrats dash to Iowa
- Blankmeyer leaves St John's for Mets' Brooklyn Cyclones
- Rutgers names Andrew Aurich offensive line coach
- Browns interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll
- Spartans rising again after throttling Michigan
- Explosion in Cameroon's Far North region kills at least 9
- Atlanta police chief halts car chases after deaths, injuries
- Arsenal beats Leeds 1-0 to reach FA Cup fourth round
- Joe Staley thankful to be back in playoffs with 49ers
- Guilt without atonement: When Nazi Germany occupied Lodz
- Opinion: Trump has Europeans caught in a trap
- Indonesian man described as UK's most prolific rapist gets life sentence
- Daughter of late redistricting guru reveals more of his work
- Foretold "uprising" hits cash-starved Mississippi prisons
- Affidavit: Kidnap suspect pretended dead mom's baby was hers
- Mexican missing persons search effort finds 873 burial pits
- Acclaimed Conceptual artist John Baldessari dies at 88
- Egypt's president says interfaith bond saved country
- Charlottesville rally planner jailed for contempt of court
- Business Highlights
- Trump tests Congress' war powers with strike against Iran
- NASA contractor settles whistleblower complaint for $375,000
- Angels acquire reliever Keller from Marlins for Estrada
- Regulator cites failures at hospital where 3 preemies died
- Women's World Cup vet Graeme Abel takes on top job at Oregon
- Giants interview Judge, Rhule on deck, McCarthy to Dallas
- Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales falter
- Mississippi DA leaves murder case after multiple trials
- Judge denies Michael Avenatti's request to toss out charges
- Chiefs prepped for Texans in pseudo-rematch of Week 6
- Trump planning to attend college football championship game
- US men's soccer likely to play at Wales on March 30
- IKEA to pay $46M in boy's dresser tipover death, lawyers say
- Defiant back on water as America's Cup World Series nears
- Bacary Sagna leaving Montreal Impact after two seasons.
- Peru bus crash kills 16, including 2 Germans
- Lawsuit: Gas utility's neglect led to fatal house explosion
- Nashville Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette
- Carson Wentz led injury-depleted Eagles until he couldn't
- AP sources: Nationals bring back RHP Hudson, add 1B Thames
- Duke freshman Moore out indefinitely after hand surgery
- Monks at Saint Anselm clash with college board over power
- This might be year Seattle lets Wilson take over in playoffs
- AP source: Rebuilding Orioles, Iglesias agree to $3M deal
- Penske shuffles crew chiefs for Logano, Keselowski, Blaney
- Nashville Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette
- Reds agree to $21 million, 3-year deal with OF Shogo Akiyama
- Cousins, Zimmer quiet skeptics in playoff win for Vikings
- UN chief: Highest global tensions this century risk mistakes
- Phillies hire Meacham, Brodzinski to Girardi's staff
- California officials sue billionaire over access to beach
- Langer to take coaching break while Australia tours India
- Pentagon rejects Trump threat to hit Iranian cultural sites
- Texans up for challenge of facing Chiefs in divisional round
- Australian crews race to contain blazes as damage bill soars
- The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage
- Trump to reward party-swapper Van Drew with New Jersey rally
- Tigers reach $2.8M deal with Fulmer, avoid arbitration
- US strike on Iran could have consequences in North Korea
- Johnson leads No. 10 Texas A&M to 79-35 rout of Mississippi
- CWB issues red pollution alert in Kaohsiung, dense fog warning in W. Taiwan
- Nissan says former chairman Carlos Ghosn is still behind serious misconduct and vows to keep taking legal action
- Cummings, Colgate hold off late Army rally for a 70-65 win
- HK licensing show sees drastically fewer Taiwan exhibitors amid unrest
- Taiwan becomes Vietnam's fifth largest foreign investor
- Louisiana-Lafayette tops Appalachian St. 81-73
- 2020 Elections / Presidential/legislative campaign countdown -- 5 days to go
- Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at a Louisiana Walmart
- Nissan says ex-leader Ghosn still behind serious misconduct
- Warren scores 36 to lead Pacers past Hornets 115-104
- SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down
- Coastal Carolina beats Louisiana-Monroe 93-64
- Ish Smith's 27 points help Wizards top no-Kemba Celts 99-94
- Patberg scores 19, No. 12 Indiana women beat Illinois 83-42
- Biden's foreign policy prowess tested by Iran tensions
- No. 17 Maryland women beat Ohio State 72-62
- Embiid, with dislocated finger, leads 76ers past Thunder
- Fultz scores career-best 25 to lead Magic over Nets 101-89
- Chinese minders force Australian journalist to scrape Taipei off son's nightlight
- Varlamov, Lee lead Islanders to 1-0 win over Avalanche
- Moon renews invitation for Kim to visit South Korea
- Ehlers helps Jets beat sliding Canadiens 3-2
- McDavid helps Oilers cool off Maple Leafs, 6-4
- Monyyong lifts UALR past Georgia Southern 79-73
- Bishop scores 21 to lift Norfolk St. over Coppin St. 82-59
- Nuggets beat Hawks behind Jokic's career-high 47 points
- Pope, French help power Bethune-Cookman past Howard 102-73
- Doncic's big third quarter leads Mavericks over Bulls 118-110
- Gorden scores 16 points, leads Troy over Texas State 71-63
- Spurs' season-best 3-point shooting does in Bucks, 126-104
- Taiwan banks to offer fresh cash for Lunar New Year on Jan. 16
- South Korea's Moon Jae-in calls for fresh talks, improved ties with North
- Eggleston helps Arkansas State hold off Georgia State 90-87
- Muslims in fear as police crack down in India's heartland
- Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette beat Miami of Ohio 27-17
- North Carolina A&T needs OT to edge Florida A&M 97-90
- Bogdanovic, Jazz edge Pelicans 128-126 for 6th straight win
- UN envoy demands end to all foreign interference in Libya
- McDavid leads Oilers past Maple Leafs 6-4
- O'Bannon Jr. transferring to TCU after 2 1/2 seasons at USC
- Grambling moves to 2-0 in SWAC, tops Alabama State 68-63
- Williams lifts Alabama A&M past Jackson St. 66-57
- Hong Kong leader says new year will be a challenging one
- Nissan says ex-chairman Ghosn guilty of 'serious misconduct'
- Spurs hit 19 3-pointers to stop NBA-best Bucks, 126-104
- Isuzu to build car factory in Taiwan's Taichung
- Howard leads Alcorn St. over Texas Southern 95-80
- Prairie View wins 2nd straight in SWAC, tops Southern 64-54
- White House proposes guidelines for regulating the use of AI
- Court hearing set in Maryland newspaper shooting case
- Thousands prepare to bury Iranian general killed by US
- Spurs' season-best 3-point shooting does in Bucks, 126-104
- Vietnamese migrant workers in Taiwan fined NT$1 million for preparing dog meat
- Death of Iran general spurs anxiety over fate of US hostages
- US prepares for possible Iranian reprisal after drone strike
- Leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatens to 'set ablaze' places that US supports; crowd chants: 'Death to Israel'
- Fox, Hield score 21 apiece as Kings beat Warriors 111-98
- Biden stands by his foreign policy resumé as he slams Trump
- Britain in good shape to advance to ATP Cup quarterfinals
- As violence soars, time runs out for Afghan interpreters
- Taiwan cellphone users to receive emergency alert message in nationwide test Jan. 8
- Weinstein jury selection to start in NY; new charges in LA
- Blue Jackets beat Kings 4-2, extend road point streak
- Williams beats wind, Giorgi in Auckland 1st round
- Germany to move some troops from Iraq to Jordan, Kuwait
- 6 dead, including 4 residents, after extremist raid in Kenya
- Iranian general transformed Syria's war in Assad's favor
- New Tainan Bus Station in SW Taiwan opens
- Gold, oil prices retreat, shares rebound in Asian trading
- Australia: Firefighters race against time before heatwave
- Naomi Osaka wins 1st-round match at Brisbane International
- KMT politician posts fake photo of Tsai mocking Taiwan military
- Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves reach record level in 2019
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off western Indonesia coast
- ‘One country, two systems’ not likely to prevail in Taiwan post-election
- Iran's foreign minister says US declines to issue him a visa to attend UN meetings in New York amid tensions
- Cyprus court hands 4-month suspended sentence to British woman found guilty of lying about being raped by 12 Israelis
- Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, flights suspended
- Black Hawk's data recorders to be sent to US for analysis: Air Force
- Cyprus court gives rape-claim woman suspended sentence
- Talks to end hobbling walkouts resume in strike-bound France
- Last unbeaten teams face a difficult week ahead
- Taiwanese educator lights up passion for butterfly ecology on campus
- Tom Brady, Drew Brees exit early in changing of the QB guard
- Kyodo: Tokyo prosecutors issue arrest warrant for Nissan ex-chair Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole on suspicion of perjury
- Princeton back in Top 25 for first time in five years.
- China’s new man in Hong Kong shows shaky leg at short news event
- US Geological Survey registers earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.6 off the coast of Puerto Rico
- US senator says Taiwan election vital for 'fight for human rights & freedom'
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Taiwan tycoon to begin 4 years and 8 months in prison for food safety scandal
- Taipei mayor calls for higher retirement age as Taiwan braces for super-aged society
- 6.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
- The Latest: Some European nations moving troops from Iraq
- Delegations from Europe arrive in Taiwan to observe its 2020 general elections
- Pakistani writer says his novel on ex-dictator confiscated
- Iran state TV says a stampede erupts at funeral procession for general slain in US airstrike, killing some mourners
- Taiwan welcomes record 2 million Japanese tourists in 2019
- Iran state TV says 35 killed, 48 injured in stampede that erupted at funeral procession for general slain in US strike
- Spain: Just two votes may end protracted political stalemate
- Malta court overturns German captain's migrant conviction
- Cyprus: British teen sentenced over fake gang-rape claim
- Eurozone inflation rate hits 6-month high of 1.3%
- Tesla delivers first Chinese-made Model 3 to customers
- Upsets rule the day at Shenzhen Open
- England batsman Burns out for 4 months after ankle surgery
- Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured
- France and EU ready to respond to US threat of new tariffs
- 90 percent of Vietnam's migrant workers in Taiwan, Japan
- Grass jelly ink painting wins Taiwan NPM product design contest
- US issues warning to ships across Mideast waterways of 'possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests'
- Super Cup to start with little interest from fans in Spain
- Taiwan ranks No. 9 in world for gender equality
- Polish president may boycott Holocaust remembrance in Israel
- Iran state TV revises casualty figures for stampede at funeral for general slain by US to 32 killed and 190 injured
- England edges closer to victory, South Africa 170-4
- Verstappen extends deal with F1 team Red Bull through 2023
- Austria: Kurz sworn in as chancellor, completing comeback
- Sex tech from female-led startups at CES gadget show
- 'Joker' tops nominations for British Academy film awards
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- India bids to stage some events in UK-held 2022 Comm Games
- Rising carbon prices led to drop in German emissions in 2019
- France grimly marks 5 years since Charlie Hebdo attack
- India sets 2012 gang rape convicts' executions for Jan. 22
- 12 climate activists on trial for stunt at Swiss bank office
- Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation
- Nigerian used fake passports to launder romance fraud money
- Iran minister says US won't grant him visit for UN visit
- Semiofficial Iranian news agencies say 40 killed, 213 injured in stampede at funeral for general killed by US airstrike
- Iran drops spy charges against French-Iranian academic
- Newspaper: Lab found chemicals in water near SC airbase
- Malta: German migrant rescue ship captain wins appeal
- Austria swears in first female-majority Cabinet
- 2 Zimbabwe park rangers drowned by poachers in Lake Kariba
- Contempt charge dropped against prosecutor over TV interview
- XFL to unveil rules innovations when it kicks off next month
- Pakistani air force jet crashes in training, 2 pilots killed
- Hong Kong will add mystery illness to reportable diseases
- New sheriff named after predecessor accused of plot to kill
- Spain’s parliament elects Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez as new prime minister to head a leftist coalition government
- 2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket
- India win toss toss and field first vs Sri Lanka in 2nd T20
- Gardening trends for 2020? Think unconventional, sustainable
- AP sources: Pompeo says he won't run for Kansas Senate seat
- Prisoner advocates asking US Justice Department to investigate Mississippi prisons after inmate-on-inmate deaths
- Legal group seeks federal inquiry into Mississippi prisons
- Syria's state news agency says Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Damascus, met President Bashar Assad
- Russian president visits Syria, meets officials
- Bomb hits security forces in SW Pakistan; 2 dead, 12 wounded
- Bayern goalkeeper Neuer warns Nübel he'll have to wait
- South Africa train passengers stranded for more than a day
- Man accused in Austin stabbings dies after fall, police say
- Venezuela opposition blocked from congress amid standoff
- US stocks open lower as investors monitor Iran trensions
- France calls on Britain to be flexible in post-Brexit talks
- Orthodox women seek bigger role as Jews end Talmud cycle
- Police: Man gets arrested in attempt to support jailed lover
- Shiffrin rival Tessa Worley has surgery on right knee
- 4 indicted, accused of helping police shooting suspect
- Warren's new bankruptcy plan may spark a clash with Biden
- Police: Officer may have saved lives in Walmart shooting
- Iranian state television says 56 people killed in stampede at funeral for Revolutionary Guard general slain by US.
- In demand: Pilgrim routes in Europe
- Spain: Sanchez wins narrow vote to become PM
- After Soleimani killing, Iran's proxy war to impact Afghanistan and Pakistan
- NFL adds 6 grassroots groups to Inspire Change Initiative
- AP source: Panthers completing coaching deal with Matt Rhule
- Nashville Predators hire former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as 3rd coach in franchise history
- Feds to seek death penalty in Virginia gang killings
- Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach
- Sainz latest new leader after Dakar Rally 3rd stage
- Florida woman accused of throwing human feces at landlord
- HUD seeks to roll back Obama rule on housing desegregation
- Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala headline Bonnaroo festival
- UK defense secretary urges Iran to act with restraint
- AP source: New York Giants nearing deal with Patriots assistant Joe Judge to become head coach
- NOT REAL NEWS: Finland is not launching 4-day working week
- AP source: Giants nearing deal with Pats' Judge to be coach
- Man charged with murder in death of South Carolina officer
- PGA nominates 'Little Women,' 'Irishman,' 'Jojo Rabbit'
- EU seeks Libya ceasefire, end to Turkish 'interference'
- 2 more Chinese nationals arrested at Florida Navy base
- Health center employee accused of raping disabled woman
- In reversal, US prosecutors no longer oppose prison time for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn
- Lawyer: West Virginia gov cleared in federal investigation
- French midfielders Pogba, Sissoko have operations
- US: Ex-Trump aide Flynn deserves up to 6 months in prison
- CES Gadget Show: Say 'no' to junk food with DNA wristband
- NWSL president steps down, takes job with Orlando Pride
- Big study finds no strong sign linking baby powder & cancer
- Court tosses permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline station
- Cavs' Love regrets recent 'childish' outbursts during games
- Browns last NFL team looking for coach; interviews scheduled
- Cowboys to introduce McCarthy as club's 9th coach Wednesday
- McConnell can start impeachment trial, delay on witnesses
- Boeing now saying pilots need simulator training for 737 Max
- Bloomberg, Northam push back on gun law 'misinformation'
- Royals'Franco could boost salary to $4 million with bonuses
- Iraq's outgoing prime minister says US troops must leave
- Fox adding 'The Masked Dancer' to 'The Masked Singer'
- Plawecki would earn $1.15M with 350 plate appearances
- Rich Hill could earn $12.5M from Twins, Homer Bailey $8M
- Nationals sign INF Starlin Castro for $12 million, 2 years
- Brazil says Iran summoned its chargé d'affaires after note
- WHO: Death toll from measles outbreak in Congo hits 6,000
- Root: England must treasure 'golden nugget' Stokes
- Trump donor charged with obstructing inauguration inquiry
- Court date set for UAE appeal against Qatar's Asian Cup win
- Mexico upset by US plan to send Mexicans to Guatemala
- Pistons' Blake Griffin out indefinitely after knee surgery
- Column: Reed digs himself a hole that will be hard to escape
- Pemex: Oil platform fire injures 3 workers in Gulf of Mexico
- Trump pressed to detail what prompted strike on Iran general
- Orioles hope SS Iglesias provides defense, leadership
- Spanish coach suspended after release of intimate video
- Panama Canal watershed records 5th driest year in 7 decades
- Houston-area school evacuated after firework ignites inside
- Alaska Aleutian Islands volcano erupts again, spews ash
- Cyclones try to recapture home magic as No. 3 Kansas looms
- MLB to investigate reports 2018 champion Red Sox stole signs
- Romance writers association calls off annual awards
- Heat reveal plans for Wade jersey retirement, documentary
- AP source: Cishek agrees to 1-year deal with White Sox
- NTSB: Witness saw Louisiana plane level out before crash
- Police, Secret Service mum after an incident at Mar-a-Lago
- Titanic wave of star-forming gases found in Milky Way
- Ex-'Bachelor' contestant's $1M fantasy sports win probed
- Trump applauds Greek 'comeback' in White House meeting
- Mane voted African player of the year for the 1st time
- Greek PM says IMF to close its Athens offices within months
- Homeless women who took over California home gain support
- Maine governor pardons tribal attorney for 1968 pot charge
- Warriors waive forward Marquese Chriss
- Trump retreats from threat to attack Iranian cultural sites
- Cannabis startup pulls out of CES tech show amid limits
- Australia's bushfire toll mounts as social media hoaxes proliferate
- Poland's Duda to forego Holocaust memorial event in Israel
- "Prozac Nation" author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at age 52
- Defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan's investigation against him is flawed and biased, aimed at taking him down
- Berhalter optimistic US will train in Qatar before World Cup
- Ex-Goldman Sachs banker pleads guilty to insider trading
- Titans on playoff run with top duo in final year of deals
- Paul Azinger's career made a detour 20 years ago in Honolulu
- CNN settles lawsuit with Kentucky teen in demonstration
- Carlos Ghosn's defense calls Nissan investigation flawed
- Invitation to Ivanka Trump draws backlash at big tech show
- Mexico bus-train crash hurts nearly 3 dozen, deaths reported
- Jimmy Garoppolo ready for 1st playoff start for 49ers
- Head coaching hires ranging from experienced to newcomers
- Official quits amid charges he paid women to give up babies
- Bills have work to do in offseason after playoff collapse
- Rubio urges Trump to avoid Maduro as stalemate drags on
- Celebs donate millions to aid Australia wildfire efforts
- Instagram pulls account impersonating US government agency
- Killing of Iran general risks US gains against Islamic State
- Dutcher's No. 7 Aztecs once again San Diego's hottest ticket
- Mexico: 40 suspects identified in killing of 9 Americans
- WH correspondents protest lack of word about Saudi meeting
- Mexico former top cop in NY plea talks over drug bribe case
- Report: Ransomware takes down online currency exchange
- Iran's Revolutionary Guard warns US, regional allies against retaliating over missile attack in Iraq
- Trump campaign seizes on Soleimani killing
- Trump sending aid mission to Bolivia ahead of election
- Brexit draws closer as UK parliament debates bill to exit EU
- Jimmy Nelson, Dodgers agree to incentive-laden 1-year deal
- Lawsuit seeks to ease adoption of Equal Rights Amendment
- US confirms Iran missiles targeting Iraq sites
- Jason Biggs savors his lasting 'American Pie' connection
- Storms bring relief and danger to Australian wildfires
- Samsung predicts smaller-than-expected drop in profit
- Payton: Saints identifying ways to shore up 13-win squad
- Australian family's fortress no match for rapacious fires
- Taipei MRT releases special tokens to greet Year of Rat
- Catcher Jason Castro, Angels finalize $6.85M, 1-year deal
- Shadow group provides Sanders super PAC support he scorns
- FAA issues emergency restriction for Persian Gulf airspace, citing 'potential for miscalculation or mis-identification'
- Police: Gunman, 93, mad about apartment damage wounds worker
- Taiwan's 2020 Presidential Elections / Countdown - 4 days to go
- Rhule successor at Baylor will start in different situation
- Ohio weathers late Eastern Michigan rally, earns a 74-68 win
- Taiwan passport ranked as 32nd strongest in world
- US official: Very few if any casualties from Iranian attack on sites in Iraq
- No. 13 Louisville pulls away from Miami 74-58
- Taiwan-Filipino worker brokerage investigated for illegal currency trading
- No. 12 Maryland grinds past No. 11 Ohio State 67-55
- Harper Jr. Scores 22, Rutgers Upsets No. 20 Penn State
- Iran buries Revolutionary Guard general slain by US after ballistic missile attack on Iraq bases targeting Americans
- Balanced Tennessee pulls away from Missouri late, wins 69-59
- Barbie dolls get scientist makeover to inspire kids
- Nembhard helps Florida roll past South Carolina 81-68
- Boston College upsets No. 18 Virginia, 60-53
- Mills scores 23 to carry Houston over Temple 78-74
- Iran's foreign minister tweets: 'We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression'
- Ovechkin, Oshie's two-goal nights give Capitals 6-1 win.
- Gardner's play at both ends leads East Carolina to victory
- Brown rolls past D-III Johnson & Wales, posts 79-53 victory
- Kelly, Rigoni set pace as Quinnipiac rolls past Rider 80-61
- Trump says 'All is well!' after Iranian missile attacks on bases in Iraq; 'So far, so good' regarding casualties
- Anders Lee scores OT winner, Islanders beat Devils 4-3
- Cornell rallies past DIII SUNY-Purchase, snaps 10-game skid
- Anthony scores winning basket, Blazers beat Raptors 101-99
- Rose's late shot leads Pistons past Cavaliers 115-113
- Tokyo prosecutors raid office of Japanese lawyer who represented former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn
- Hamilton's OT goal gives Hurricanes a 5-4 win over Flyers
- Jackson, Cheese lead Akron over Western Michigan, 84-69
- Verhaeghe's hat trick helps Lightning rout Canucks 9-2
- Bowling Green comeback overcomes Miami (Ohio), 78-76
- White, Watson lead Providence over Marquette 81-80 in OT
- Hall lifts Coyotes over Panthers 5-2 for 4th straight win
- Han's wife begs Taiwanese voters to give 'previously bad KMT' one last chance
- Paul carries Thunder in 4th and OT of victory over Nets
- Flu claims 26 lives in Taiwan
- Zadina's late goal lifts Red Wings to 4-3 win over Canadiens
- Iranian state TV reports Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near airport in capital, Tehran
- McKay scores winner at the buzzer, C. Michigan rallies 68-67
- Iran state TV says Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran
- Brooks, Morant lead late surge as Grizzlies beat T'wolves
- Southern Illinois wins again at home, tops Valparaiso 63-50
- Panarin helps Shesterkin win NHL debut, Rangers beat Avs 5-3
- Anthony hits winner, lifts Portland past Toronto 101-99
- Perron, Binnington lift Blues to 3-2 victory over Sharks
- Cook scores 22, hits big 3-pointers in Missouri State's win
- Kent State blows past Toledo 84-77 with 5 in double figures
- Northern Iowa extends home streak, tops Indiana State 68-60
- Teague's season-high 25 points power Ball State past Buffalo
- Pastrnak, Rask lead Bruins over Predators 6-2
- EU unveils new consumer protection rules for digital economy
- 2020 Taipei Lantern Festival to light up twin venues
- Lindholm leads Flames past Blackhawks 2-1
- Spain into ATP Cup quarters after Bautista Agut victory
- Virginia Tech goes on second half run to defeat Syracuse
- 150 foreign journalists jet in for Taiwan elections
- No. 14 Kentucky takes control late, beats Georgia 78-69
- Gillespie scores 24, leads No. 16 'Nova past Creighton 64-59
- Nebraska denies road-weary Iowa's comeback bid, 76-70
- Nebo, Texas A&M rally after halftime, top Ole Miss 57-47
- Kings rally from 21 points down, beat Suns 114-103
- No. 4 Baylor wins 11th in a row 57-52 over No. 22 Texas Tech
- Robbins scores 20 as Drake holds off Loyola-Chicago, 65-62
- Iran emergency official tells state television that crash kills all onboard Ukrainian commercial airliner
- Puerto Ricans left homeless after biggest quake in century
- Malaysian graft buster: Voice clips show cover-up by ex-PM
- 2020 hopeful Bloomberg unveils rough sketch of economic plan
- 3 plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- High-stakes decision looms for Trump in showdown with Iran
- On impeachment, pressure on Colorado senator is from right
- McConnell says he has votes to set rules for Trump's trial
- Taiwan urges China to lift travel ban after election
- Bruins beat Predators 6-2 to spoil Hynes’ debut as coach
- Nissan ex-chair set for first public appearance after escape
- The Latest: UAE minister sees no oil shortage amid tensions
- Lakers' Anthony Davis falls hard on tailbone, leaves game
- Blue Jackets extend road point streak to 9 by beating Ducks
- Kahun, Jarry lead Penguins past Vegas 4-3
- Husband to appear on murder charges in missing mother case
- Judge to hear bid to stop Trump's refugee resettlement limit
- Hearing to be held on condemned man's request for DNA test
- Anthony Davis bruises back in Lakers' 117-87 win over Knicks
- Newly empowered Virginia Democrats promise 'action'
- Top issues in the 2020 Virginia legislative session
- Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
- Jackson's 29 points, 13 rebounds lead New Mexico to win
- Swan scores 31 to carry Air Force past Utah State 79-60
- Wife of Taiwan presidential candidate denies 'Miss Wang mistress' rumor
- Ukrainian airplane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
- Taiwan mobilizes 300 extra staff to stop African swine fever during Lunar New Year
- US government expects fair Taiwan elections
- Madison Keys beats Sam Stosur at Brisbane International
- Pingxi's sky lantern festival unique to Taiwan
- Some commercial airlines reroute flights amid Mideast risks
- DPP campaign video compares Taiwan and Hong Kong
- Column: Black coaching hires still at dismal level in NFL
- Game of Regions: Contentious school merger spawns champion
- NHL games often won and loss depending on net-front play
- Ancer looking for Presidents Cup bounce in Honolulu
- Dissident blogger burns Chinese passport, calls on Taiwanese to vote
- Serena Williams, Wozniacki win again in Auckland in doubles
- Taipei mayor refuses to name presidential choice
- US sends more firefighters to help battle Australia blazes
- Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
- Ukraine minister: Tehran plane crash killed Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals
- EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setback
- Strike by millions of workers hit businesses in India
- Taipei Dangdai 2020 featured artworks revealed
- Garbine Muguruza advances to Shenzhen Open quarterfinals
- Swine fever suspected in Japan’s Okinawa
- South Africa's black farmers fight to enter marijuana market
- Australian PM's leadership criticized during wildfire crisis
- Taiwan airlines avoid Iran airspace
- Taiwan launches first international e-commerce incubation center
- Taiwan election misinformation floods social media
- German factory orders down 1.3% in November
- Car bomb kills 3, wounds 6 at checkpoint in Somali capital
- Sri Lanka's top police sleuth suspended over phone calls
- Key events leading up to US-Iran confrontation
- Taiwan reveals voter demographics before elections
- 'Suk Suk' set for February release in Taiwan
- Enoch Wu says Taiwan can develop without China
- Official: Military helicopter crash kills 2 in Afghanistan
- South Korea reports 1st possible case of viral pneumonia
- UK's Johnson to meet EU chief as Brexit trade talks loom
- US judge rules survivors can sue over deadly Tennessee fire
- Fears of Sanders win growing among Democratic establishment
- Pope prays for Australians, expresses solidarity amid fires
- Kosovo detains Muslim woman over Iran general comments
- Indonesia president visits islands also claimed by China
- Sworn in as prime minister, Spain's Sánchez readies Cabinet
- Greek court postpones retrial in US tourist's beating death
- Erdogan, Putin to launch new gas line, talk regional crises
- ChipMOS REPORTS DECEMBER 2019 AND 4Q19 REVENUE; 4Q19 REVENUE INCREASES 12.1% YoY and 3.2% QoQ; HIGHEST QUARTERLY LEVEL SINCE 1Q15
- Performer injured in Olympic ceremony rehearsal accident
- Germany: Rare virus linked to more fatal encephalitis cases
- Kuwait says state-run KUNA news agency's Twitter account hacked, posted false story on US troops withdrawing from nation
- Two Taiwanese women in search of local wisdom
- Man who stabbed Kvitova gets sentence increased to 11 years
- Body found in landing gear of Ivory Coast to France flight
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- EU chief warns UK it can't have “highest quality access" to EU market after Brexit without major compromises
- Twitter teaches Taiwan politicians how to tweet
- Patients push limits for clues to chronic fatigue syndrome
- Serge Gnabry may head home early as Bayern hit with injuries
- MOFA advises Taiwanese in Iran to exercise caution
- Taiwan shares end down amid geopolitical conflicts
- Libya conflict: PM in Brussels for talks with EU officials
- Cancer group finds biggest one-year drop in U.S. death rate
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Germany says asylum applications dropped 14% last year
- Facebook, eBay crack down on fake reviews at UK request
- "Don't bite!" Pope negotiates papal kiss after controversy
- Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives at news conference in Beirut, 1st public appearance since fleeing Japan
- Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga
- Brexit: Von der Leyen warns UK on access to EU markets
- 63 Canadians dead in Iran plane crash
- Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss describes detention conditions in Japan as “travesty” against human rights and dignity
- Ex-Nissan chief dismisses allegations against him as untrue, says "I should never have been arrested in the first place"
- Greece retains negative yield in first debt auction of year
- Global Forecast-Asia
- ATP World Tour Doha Open Results
- Poll: World skeptical Trump will do right in global affairs
- White House says Trump will address nation at 11 a.m. EST following Iranian attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops
- Bjarne Riis back in elite cycling as team manager of NTT
- Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn says he would be ready to stand trial "anywhere where I think I can have a fair trial."
- Lazio fined $22,000 for racist chants at Balotelli
- Markets stabilize after being roiled by Iran missile attack
- Prosecutor won't seek death penalty in Waffle House shooting
- Officials: Turkish and Russian presidents call for a cease-fire in Libya to start on Jan. 12
- Kenyan lawyer says he is blocked from returning home
- NBA Individual Leaders
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- AHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Walt Hopkins hired as New York Liberty coach
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Olympic events going back to SKorea for 2024 Youth Games
- English FA to review allowing betting firms to air cup games
- Browns continue coaching search, interview Eagles' Schwartz
- Guinea's opposition says it will boycott February elections
- Baby born in migrant boat dies at sea near Canary Islands
- Severe storms, twisters will be possible across the South
- US allies see Mideast strategy vacuum that Putin can fill
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- Brady says 'I still have more to prove' in Instagram post
- ABC sets 'Modern Family' series finale for April 8
- US sanctions South Sudan's vice president over abuses
- HarperCollins snubs Romance Writers of America's conference
- Trump: No Americans or Iraqis were killed in Iranian strike at military base in Iraq
- Florida mom hits jackpot: 2 sets of twin boys born in 2019
- Trump: Iran 'appears to be standing down' after strike at military base in Iraq
- In wake of strikes, Trump announces new sanctions on Iran unless nation 'changes its behavior'
- ABC to offer a live staging of musical 'Young Frankenstein'
- Virgin Galactic's next spaceship reaches build milestone
- Peterhansel wins Dakar 4th stage, Sainz stays in front
- CES tech show: Voice for the gas pump, sensors for the plant
- Louisiana appeals court hears arguments in pipeline lawsuit
- Are child crusaders, heroes fair game for adults who snipe?
- It's in the bananas: Portugal finds another big cocaine haul
- WTA Auckland Results
- Hollywood-backed Quibi thinks you'll pay for its video bites
- Teacher pleads guilty to filming students in school bathroom
- Warriors' Kerr fined for behavior after Sacramento ejection
- Finland sees unusually mild January, lack of snow in south
- Memorial proposed for N Carolina college shooting victims
- George Perles, longtime Michigan State coach, dies at 85
- Defending champion Yule leads 1st run of Campiglio slalom
- Gunman gets life term in `Fast and Furious' border killing
- WVU's Huggins fined for referring to refs as '3 blind mice'
- Man who claimed to be missing boy gets 2 years in prison
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump minimizes IS risk, distorts Iran payout
- 'Ugly Betty' co-creator Silvio Horta dies in Miami at 45
- Nats-Mets, Tigers-Indians start earliest opening day
- Electric scooter injuries surge along with their popularity
- Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith gets 3-year extension
- Trump vows new sanctions on already heavily sanctioned Iran
- Company hired to extract cargo ship months after it capsized
- Man saves California's oldest weekly newspaper from closure
- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan 'stepping back' as senior UK royals, will work to become financially independent
- Transcript of Trump's remarks at White House on Iran
- Anthony Hudson to coach US men's under-20 soccer team
- Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior UK royals
- Rams lose special teams coordinator John Fassel to Cowboys
- Spurned by Giants, Martindale content to remain Ravens DC
- Cash-strapped student charged in Illinois lawyer's death
- AP source: Chirinos, Rangers close to reunion on $6.5M deal
- Valverde: Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia for the money
- LSU's Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson lead AP all-bowl team
- Lakers' Anthony Davis to travel after negative MRI from fall
- England without injured Anderson for rest of SAfrica series
- Indianapolis ramping up prep work for 2022 championship game
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- 'Obamacare' mandate: hot for lawyers, ho-hum to consumers
- Galthie ushers in new era with young France rugby squad
- Max Pacioretty on pace for career-best season in Vegas
- Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards with 15 noms, HBO scores 8
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- AP Source: San Diego State coach Rocky Long retiring
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- US consumers took it easy on their credit cards in November
- Brewers 'Counsell gets 3-year contract extension through '23
- MLS plans jersey reveals, other events to mark 25th season
- Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. declares for NFL draft
- New US autonomous vehicle plan lets industry regulate itself
- Outfielder Shogo Akiyama wanted to make history with Reds
- Wisconsin wants ruling ordering voter purge put on hold
- Honey Badger has Chiefs facing former team in NFL playoffs
- Trump to attend annual economic forum in Davos, Switzerland
- Indians more confident star Lindor begins season with them
- Madrid beats Valencia 3-1 to reach Spanish Super Cup final
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- World Bank sees modest global 2020 rebound but trade a risk
- AP Top 25 Podcast: LSU vs. Clemson in CFP title preview
- Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors
- Sheriff admits stealing public money; avoids prison
- Heisman reunion: 5 winners suit up for Ravens-Titans matchup
- Democrats seek more details on what led Trump strike on Iran
- Moon river: Rocket part ferried on the mighty Mississippi
- Kitchens get smarter at CES tech show, not yet in many homes
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- House to vote Thursday on curbing Trump actions against Iran
- UNC newspaper sues over deal to remove Confederate statue
- In surprising request, Trump asks NATO to do more in Mideast
- Thorns trade key players, move up to top draft pick
- Doctor: Scans show Alabama governor cancer-free
- A Californian in Australia shares advice from Paradise fire
- Vikings WR Adam Thielen limited in practice by ankle injury
- Montana justices hear arguments about immigration detainers
- New York Giants finalize deal to make Joe Judge head coach
- City's new treasurer says racist officials won't seat her
- Guatemala president says no deal to send Mexicans there
- Business Highlights
- After deadly shootings, report says Panama prisons deficient
- Tigers trade for Haase, designate Agrazal for assignment
- Texas city paid Enrique Iglesias $485,000 for 2015 concert
- Program meant to curb repeat hospital stays fails big test
- UK's Prince Harry and Meghan to give up senior royal roles
- Strike by millions of Indian workers over Modi privatization plans
- Opinion: The death of Indian democracy
- Villa holds Leicester 1-1 in 1st leg of League Cup semis
- Indian universities at the center of an ideological war
- BC-US--Index, US
- Former US goalie Tim Howard joins Memphis soccer franchise
- McCarthy gets shot with another iconic franchise in Cowboys
- Top Pentagon general: Iran fired missiles with intent 'to kill personnel,' US warning system prevented loss of life
- PSG into French League Cup semis after Icardi hat trick
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Carnival insists progress in curbing cruise ship pollution
- Heat sign Gabe Vincent to 2-way deal, waive Daryl Macon
- Leslie Jones to host ABC revival of 'Supermarket Sweep'
- Ball-hawking Harris has been Vikings secondary success story
- Stewart set to return for Team USA in exhibition vs UConn
- Court weighs ban on secret recordings of public officials
- Nats bring back Asdrúbal Cabrera, finalize Eric Thames deal
- How tensions with Iran could reshape Democratic primary
- Can Clemson's versatile defenders flummox LSU and Burrow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond withdraws annual guidance after weak 3Q
- Wisconsin All-America center Biadasz declares for NFL draft
- Knicks forward-center Bobby Portis fined $25,000 by the NBA
- Mississippi moms question state as they bury slain inmates
- Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis retiring from regular gig
- Kentucky photo ID bill backed by top election official
- Spanish league denounces new Nazi chants against player
- Ex-boyfriend in GoFundMe scam faces federal indictment
- 49ers defense getting healthy in time for playoff game
- US to probe fatal Indiana crash involving Tesla Model 3
- New Hawaiian island, new course, same big wind for Sony Open
- Minnesota pushes sophomore Daniel Oturu as NBA prospect
- Court to decide if private border wall can go next to river
- Mack Trucks to lay off 300 at Pennsylvania assembly plant
- Oladipo planning Pacers return in late January against Bulls
- Doctor admits to writing fake prescriptions for black market
- UN envoy: Terrorist attacks surging in Sahel and West Africa
- Former Salvadoran congressman arrested on arrival from US
- Analysis: Trump seeks election-year out after Iran strikes
- Brazil judge orders Neflix to take Christmas special off air
- DK Metcalf's breakout day another step for Seahawks rookie
- Body of Mexican mayor-elect found after 1 year
- Japanese justice minister denounces Carlos Ghosn's criticism of legal system as 'erroneous,' denies any 'conspiracy'
- AP source: Rondón, Diamondbacks agree to $3M, 1-year deal
- LaFleur has made big impact in 1st year as Packers coach
- California governor seeks $1 billion to target homelessness
- Australians on SE coast urged to flee as fire risk escalates
- Chinese state media says cases of a previously unidentified viral pneumonia are caused by a new type of coronavirus
- Flames agree to 6-year extension with D Andersson
- Whitfield carries Campbell past UNC-Asheville 64-62
- Chinese report says illnesses may be from new coronavirus
- Washington State's Kyle Smith reprimanded by Pac-12
- Atlanta Hawks' Young cancels $1M in medical debt for locals
- Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
- McClung scores 24 to lead Georgetown over St. John's 87-66
- Stars D-man Johns could be close to return from long absence
- Cumberland paces Bearcats to 75-44 AAC win over Tulsa
- N.C. State edges Notre Dame 73-68 behind Johnson's 27 points
- McGowens, Champagnie help Panthers end ACC road skid
- Mexico goals: science, tourism in Latin America, Caribbean
- Taiwan's 2020 Presidential Elections / Countdown - 3 days to go
- Hammond scores 20 to lift USC Upstate over Hampton 83-73
- Ellison's double-double boosts Hartford past UMass Lowell
- DeRozan scores 30, Walker tossed, Spurs beat Celtics 129-114
- Petty leads balanced attack as Alabama tops Mississippi St.
- Bothwell scores 27 to carry Furman past Chattanooga 73-66
- Davis scores 20 to carry Navy over Bucknell 60-56
- Herro leads balanced Heat effort in 122-108 rout of Pacers
- Vucevic, Fournier lead Magic past Wizards 123-89
- Taiwan KMT official allegedly tried to bribe Chinese spy into fake confession blaming DPP
- Jackson-Davis fuels late charge to get Indiana past Wildcats
- Western Carolina tops VMI 97-85
- Olaniyi, Foreman lead Stony Brook to 81-77 win over Vermont
- WTA World Tour Brisbane Open Results
- Kennell leads Bradley past Evansville 72-52
- Gasperini scores 19 to lift American past Army 68-60
- Weathers scores 15, Duquesne throttles Saint Joseph's 78-60
- Vassell, No. 10 Florida State beat Wake Forest 78-68
- Russell leads Rhode Island attack in win over Davidson
- Lofton rallies Bonnies past George Mason 61-49
- Appeals court keeps block of Trump immigration rule in place
- Pierre reaches 1,000 career points, UMass beats La Salle
- Filipino Catholics pray for Mideast peace in Nazarene event
- Ash Barty party doesn't last long at Brisbane International
- Fields, Jr. lifts Radford past Gardner-Webb 67-64
- Davis, Ibaka lead Raptors past Hornets in OT, 112-110
- Mills carries Binghamton over UMBC 79-75
- Kemba Walker tossed, Spurs beat Celtics 129-114
- Dotson scores 20 points, No. 3 Kansas routs Iowa State 79-53
- Zunic scores 14 to carry Winthrop over High Point 79-57
- Hugley carries E. Tennessee St. past UNC-Greensboro 64-57
- Hayes leads Flyers past Washington
- Rockets hold off Hawks, Harden posts another triple-double
- Saint-Furcy scores 17 to lead Marist past Fairfield 70-58
- Rayman helps spark Colgate to 92-70 romp past Loyola (Md)
- Stat-line filler Mahoney send Boston U past Lehigh 84-67
- Munoz leads Longwood over Charleston Southern 74-56
- Hopkins scores 16 to lift New Hampshire past Maine 57-51
- Martin, Gondrezick lift No. 19 WV women past Kansas 68-49
- Devon Dotson helps No. 3 Kansas rout Iowa State 79-53
- The Latest: Iran says it doesn’t want war, but will respond
- China food prices jump despite effort to ease pork shortage
- Jokic scores 33 to lead Nuggets past Mavericks 107-106
- Jaworski, Stephens net 19, Lafayette tops Holy Cross 82-64
- Jones scores 16 to lift Nicholls St. over Lamar 61-52
- Ingram scores 29 points, Pelicans top Bulls 123-108
- Sam Houston St. comes back to beat SE Louisiana 67-62
- Hoover, Goodwin help spark Wofford to 67-62 win at Samford
- Taiwan leader gets election boost from unlikely place: China
- Yageo to remit NT$10 billion for local investment
- China's mysterious outbreak could be new virus, WHO says
- Hong Kong priest asks for Vatican's protection from CCP persecution
- Wheeler leads Jets to 4-3 shootout win over Maple Leafs
- Powell scores 24, surging Seton Hall beats Xavier 83-71
- Smith, Talton lift Texas A&M-CC past Stephen F. Austin 73-72
- Berzat, Myers carry New Orleans past Cent. Arkansas 86-78
- Goodwin lifts Saint Louis over George Washington 63-58
- Bile scores career-high 22 in Northwestern State's 71-66 win
- Lawson's 37 points sends McNeese past Abilene Christian
- Amazon Web Services brings latest cloud services to Taipei in 2019
- Anti-establishment views unite, divide Hong Kong protesters
- Whole Han clan planned to emigrate from Taiwan to Canada
- Gibson, Robinson lead Omaha past North Dakota 66-62
- Doolittle's 22 points carry Oklahoma over Texas 72-62
- Davis scores 22 and SMU wins 4th straight, 81-74 over CFU
- Hayes’ short-handed goal helps Flyers beat Capitals 3-2
- UConn beats Tulane 67-61 for season's first conference win
- Okoro, No. 5 Auburn edge Vanderbilt 83-79 to stay perfect
- Mudiay scores 20 against former team, Jazz rout Knicks
- Purdue Fort Wayne downs W. Illinois 77-69 behind Godfrey
- Watford, Manning help LSU grab 79-77 thriller over Arkansas
- Illini snaps 15-game losing streak to Badgers
- Today in History
- Fence-scaling Venezuela opposition leader rekindles his mojo
- Alston Jr. scores 26 to carry Boise St. over UNLV 73-66
- McLaughlin, UCSB beat Cal Poly for sixth consecutive win
- Evans' win ensures a doubles decider in Britain-Australia QF
- Analysis: Trump changes terms of 2020 race with Iran turmoil
- Wilson scores 31 to lift S. Dakota St. past Denver 80-68
- Williams stretched by McHale but wins again in Auckland
- McConnell, Pelosi stand firm as impeachment remains frozen
- Aussie has spent 53 years fighting fires, including his own
- House to vote on restraining Trump’s actions against Iran
- Envoys from 15 countries to visit troubled Indian Kashmir
- Taiwan president bolsters security due to US-Iran tensions
- CS Northridge erupts in 95-77 win over Long Beach St.
- Antetokounmpo, NBA-best Bucks earn tough win over Warriors
- Iran investigators say crew of Ukrainian jetliner that crashed did not call air-traffic controllers about any problems
- Iran investigators say crew of Ukrainian plane that crashed were trying to turn back to airport when aircraft went down
- Stars extend winning streak to 5 with 2-1 victory over Kings
- Facebook riles tiny Oregon town with plan for undersea cable
- Iran investigators say Ukrainian plane never called for help
- An Olympic First: Cardboard beds for Tokyo Athletes Village
- Taiwan woman busted for smuggling gold worth NT$7 million
- San Jose State topples Nevada 70-68 behind Knight's 28
- Boyd lifts California Baptist over CS Bakersfield 83-75
- Virus from SARS family behind pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, China
- Taiwan nabs Canadian smuggling drugs disguised as tea
- Xinhua in S. Taiwan officially recognized as 'classic' town
- Titans defensive coordinator facing off vs. old team, Ravens
- Taiwan-Israel Sinology center opens at Tel Aviv University
- Titans and Vikings continued success of sixth-seeds
- Report: Road accident in Iran kills 19 people, injures 24
- North Taiwan real estate business expects revival after elections
- Risky Gulf Arab strategy tested by killing of Iran general
- Fugitive Ghosn brings global attention to Japanese justice
- New Power Party legislator to vote for Tsai in Taiwan elections
- Taiwan has enough oil to survive Iran crisis
- Taiwanese table tennis veteran reverses Tokyo Olympics decision
- Work starts on smart industrial park in New Taipei
- KMT candidates accuse Taiwan president of 'bootlicking Communist China'
- Taiwanese workers in China long for home
- AP Explains: The pathogen behind China's pneumonia outbreak
- KFC Taiwan hikes prices
- Prince Harry, Meghan plan to go their own way in royal rift
- Anti-establishment views unite, divide Hong Kong protesters
- Lawyer of ex-Nissan chief appears before Lebanon prosecutors
- 3 police, villager die in clash over land in Vietnam
- NCC considers regulating streaming services in Taiwan
- Apple’s App Store announces daily record for New Year’s Day
- German vet loses appeal over death of Swarovski heir's horse
- Taiwan encourages Middle East tourism
- Norway to take 600 migrants moved from Libya camps to Rwanda
- EU's official: No-deal is more harmful for Britain than EU
- Booker: Impeachment trial could be ‘big blow’ to my campaign
- Nationwide protest in France over pensions as talks continue
- World Universities Debating Championship deletes debate on Hong Kong democracy
- Pope warns of risks from US-Iran tensions in policy speech
- Lebanese official says authorities have issued travel ban for fugitive ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn over Interpol notice
- European legal experts eye Poland's new law limiting judges
- US soccer defender Dest leaving Ajax training camp in Qatar
- Old-fashioned No. 9's are back in fashion in Serie A
- Democrats' contempt for Trump fuels an online cash surge
- Man dies in Germany years after co-worker poisoned his lunch
- Parent company of British Airways, Iberia to get new CEO
- Facebook again declines to limit political ad targeting
- Investigators find carbon monoxide leaks in public housing
- Zidane’s experiment with 5 midfielders pays off for Madrid
- Hungary to keep troops unless Iraq govt decides to end deal
- The Latest: EU official to Iran: Avoid 'irreversible acts'
- Turkey says 4 of its soldiers killed in northeast Syria
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- WTA World Tour Brisbane Open Results
- Ormsby and Otsuki share early lead at Hong Kong Open
- Agnes Keleti, the oldest living Olympic champion, turns 99
- Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia
- UN-supported Libya government welcomes civil war truce calls
- Garbiñe Muguruza advances to Shenzhen Open semifinals
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- UK interest rates could be cut soon, central banker hints
- Spain government to have 5 members from anti-austerity party
- Iran sends mixed signals as tensions with US ease
- Questions, questions: What's next for Prince Harry & Meghan?
- Wrongfully convicted Georgia man freed after 17 years
- Austria's Kurz backs justice minister against online hate
- Sainz pads Dakar Rally lead with Stage 5 win
- China's economy czar going to Washington to sign trade deal
- China looms over Taiwan election
- Bushfire evacuations urged as Australia braces for 'dangerous' conditions
- Millions of barefoot Filipinos flock to Christ statue
- Tokyo Olympics creative director out over 'power harassment'
- Hundreds rally to demand resignation of Abkhazia's leader
- Actor Jeremy Irons to head jury at Berlin film festival
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Bayern Munich needs signings, rules out Leroy Sané
- IOC details rules on political protests at Olympics
- Spain's top court says separatist politician stays in prison
- As wildfires get worse, smoke spreads, stokes health worries
- Pence says Trump to ask European allies to scrap Iran deal
- NBA Expanded Conference Glance
- NBA Conference Glance
- NBA Expanded Glance
- NBA Glance
- NHL Glance
- NHL Expanded Glance
- NHL Conference Glance
- NHL Expanded Conference Glance
- Bosnia's Serbs celebrate action that triggered 1990s war
- 'Thank you': 9-0 loss a turning point for reborn Southampton
- UN: South African military plane catches fire in Congo
- Hong Kong students get close-up look at Taiwan democracy
- Stocks open higher on Wall Street ahead of China trade deal
- Russian track champions battle federation over reform
- 17 UN peacekeepers, 2 civilians hurt in Mali rocket attack
- Police violently end student protest in central New Delhi
- Buttler fined for verbally abusing Philander during 2nd test
- Taiwan's Tainan confirms first case of imported dengue fever this year
- NBA Individual Leaders
- ATP World Tour Doha Open Results
- NBA Leaders
- English Standings
- Sudan’s PM embarks on peace mission to rebel stronghold
- Police: Officer shot, killed man with gun in rural Missouri
- Goaltenders Goals Against Record
- Royal reset: Harry, Meghan aim to control their media image
- AHL Glance
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Russia's Putin attends Black Sea drills by the Russian navy
- NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
- Puerto Rico earthquake aftermath deepens as govt seeks help
- 26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine
- Missing journalist's body found in Mexico's Michoacan state
- Kosovo Muslim faces terror charges over Soleimani posting
- Florida man convicted of smuggling lizards from Philippines
- Man convicted in killing of Ethiopian refugee store clerk
- Environmental rollback expected to speed pipeline approval
- Weinstein judge won't step aside as jury selection resumes
- Icardi so happy at PSG he's thinking about a permanent move
- Carlos Ghosn claims put a spotlight on Japan's legal system
- White House welcomes court ruling on border wall spending
- Panel: Alleged pedophile wanted by Australia fit for trial
- Viking-era runestone may reflect fears of a climate disaster
- Legal fight over estate of man deprived of water in jail
- 'Pose' cast, Niecy Nash, Matsoukas to be honored by Essence
- Buttigieg nets first black congressional backer
- Pat Hurst selected as US captain for 2021 Solheim Cup
- EU hopeful Albania, N. Macedonia membership talks in sight
- Missouri State buys out Dave Steckel, looking for new coach
- Mexican man kills self on border bridge
- Two US officials say it's “highly likely” Iranian anti-aircraft missile brought down Ukrainian passenger plane
- Struggling Ohio State trying to avoid another January swoon
- Kane to undergo surgery on left hamstring, out until April
- Browns meet with Vikings OC Stefanski for coaching job
- White nationalist released, but may face criminal contempt
- Half-empty stadiums won't stop number of bowls from going up
- Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania high court to review conviction
- 6 bowl games record lowest attendance figures on record
- Beilein says he apologized for 'thugs' comment about Cavs
- Fan who aimed chants at Balotelli banned from sports events
- UK House of Commons votes 330-231 to pass Brexit bill, paving way for UK’s Jan. 31 departure from the EU.
- DHS reviewing reports of Iranian-Americans delayed at border
- Final round of Nile dam talks conclude with no agreement
- NFL looks into whether Bills violated injury reporting rules
- Feds: Security guard threatened Trump over Iranian's death
- 8 Nigerian soldiers killed by extremists in northeast
- Gold medalist Shields goes for title in 3rd weight class
- Country Music Hall of Fame breaks attendance record in 2019
- Police: Drivers block man who hit school crossing guard
- Encarnación, White Sox complete $12 million, 1-year contract
- Moroccan rights group warns over free speech after arrests
- Florida motorcycle officer dies in early morning crash
- Move to oust corrupt 'cartel' from Atlantic City is rejected
- Advocates warn citizenship, digital divide may affect Census
- US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at 3.64%
- Arkansas inmate cites mental illness in death penalty appeal
- Tebow will be at Mets' spring training for 4th straight year
- Sharks captain Logan Couture out 6 weeks with ankle injury
- Salvadoran accused of terrorism ties arrested in Carson City
- Trump wants NATO expanded to Mideast and renamed NATOME
- No. 1 LSU faces No. 3 Clemson for CFP national championship
- Man City's women's coach to become NYC men's assistant
- Wicked weekend weather threatens several southern states
- Legislator pleads not guilty to drunken driving charge
- AP Sources: Mississippi State hires Leach away from Wash St
- Qatari sheikh's cannabis case risks Olympic equestrian place
- Texans-Chiefs Preview Capsule
- Eagles fire offensive coaches Mike Groh, Carson Walch
- Mother dies months after daughter killed in house by officer
- Virginia Senate committee advances ERA
- NFL announces nominees for Shula coaching award
- Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane
- Memphis hires Mike MacIntyre as defensive coordinator
- Niger military says 25 soldiers are dead after another large attack blamed on Islamic extremists
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Vikings WR Thielen questionable with ankle injury vs. 49ers
- About 300 sea turtles die in Mexico from red tide
- Iraq is caught in the middle as Iran and U.S. trade blows
- Russia appoints foreign referee to clean up disputes
- Virginia Dems pledge to let locals move Confederate statues
- Suspected jihadists strike Niger military; 25 soldiers dead
- A champion skater struggles and resets life away from rink
- Russian doping ban heads to sport's highest court
- Diamondbacks finalize $3M, 1-year deal with Rondón
- Jackie, Tito Jackson return to Gary to tour hometown school
- Top seeds back in action as NFL's divisional round kicks off
- Cervelli finalizes $2 million, 1-year contract with Marlins
- Falcons' Mularkey retiring, Joe Whitt to coach secondary
- Glove love: Rudolph's mitts go from scam to fundraiser
- Worker help sought to combat Super Bowl human trafficking
- Correction: ODD--Opossum Dropping story
- Business Highlights
- Titans LB Jayon Brown to miss playoff game with Ravens
- Man with hammer fatally shot by officer near Alabama Walmart
- Sieren’s China: Donald Trump's risky short-sightedness
- Harry, Meghan rile up British public, royal family
- UK parliament approves Brexit withdrawal deal
- Spain refuses immunity for Catalan separatist MEP Junqueras
- Frustration with lack of diversity grows at Romance Writers
- Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to 'miracle' baby
- Tests indicate Mexico gold bar came from Spanish retreat
- Joe Judge, old-fashioned at 38, wants blue-collar Giants
- UAW president says he's clean, rejects 'scurrilous' claims
- New charges against SC sheriff including pocketing overtime
- Former NBA star Charles Barkley donates $1M to Miles College
- Pac-12 women off to dominating start; 4 teams in the top 8
- Atlético rallies to beat Barcelona and reach Super Cup final
- Virginia lawmaker wants to ban NRA's shooting range
- Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on federal hate crimes
- Voting machine vendors get scrutiny at congressional hearing
- Health care group pays $2.17M after releasing patients' info
- Clemson's Robbie Robinson the No. 1 pick in MLS SuperDraft
- 'Send Nudes': Drivers shocked by road sign's racy request
- Brazil's Supreme Court allows gay Jesus film on Netflix
- House approves nonbinding measure to 'terminate' US military action against Iran without congressional approval
- On streets of Tehran, relief for now at no wider conflict
- Redskins hire former Panthers exec Rogers, Schaffer leaves
- Watson's mind key to success with Houston Texans
- Torino beats Genoa in shootout to reach Cup quarterfinals
- Man convicted of beating mother to death with a baseball bat
- Rangers agree to minor league deals with Garcia, Jones
- 49ers defensive focus is on stopping Dalvin Cook
- Watson vs. Mahomes headlines Texans-Chiefs playoff tilt
- US-Honduras finalize implementation steps on asylum deal
- Struggling Suns try to stay in playoff race
- US border arrests drop as focus turns to Mexicans
- Man breaks into Taco Bell, prepares food, takes nap
- Mountain West reaches 6-year deals with CBS, Fox Sports
- Man gets probation for evidence tampering in fatal stabbing
- Trump turns to those he has scorned for help on Iran
- Mays transfers to Tennessee after his father sues Georgia
- Judge denies Trump effort to stop columnist defamation suit
- Mississippi, lacking guards, sends inmates to private prison
- Shanahan, Cousins on opposite sides for playoff meeting
- 76ers center Joel Embiid to have surgery on finger
- WTA Auckland Results
- Pirate sets sail leaving Washington St to ponder what's next
- Man who killed US Marine sentenced to life in prison
- ML King Day activities to emphasize voters and nonviolence
- NFL doctor calls Wentz 'heroic' for reporting concussion
- Ex-Houston cop charged in raid accused in old drug case
- Ravens, Jackson launch playoff run against underdog Titans
- Vikings-49ers Preview Capsule
- Drury, Blue Jays agree to $2.05 million, 1-year contract
- DiCaprio's Earth Alliance gives $3M to Australia fire relief
- CES Gadget Show: Pizza from robots, underwater scooters
- Baby right whale spotted with deep wounds off Georgia coast
- Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, brings comic styling to television
- UK, Ireland urge Northern Ireland to form a government
- Morikawa handles the wind and takes lead at Sony Open
- Washington G Quade Green ruled academically ineligible
- Ohio State women close on 6-0 run, top No. 24 Michigan 78-69
- Top-seeded Ravens host upset-minded Titans in AFC playoffs
- Delaware: 1 dead, 5 hurt in collision of car and school bus
- Raiders sign OL Denzelle Good to 1-year extension
- Iranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declare
- Seahawks-Packers Preview Capsule
- Ex-student pleads guilty in shooting death on Arizona campus
- Airlines facing scrutiny for flying in Iran after barrage
- Australians brace for escalating fire danger in southeast
- Group hopes to prevent “opossum dropping” on New Year’s Eve
- If you care about Taiwan’s future, you must vote
- St. John's promotes Hampton to interim baseball coach
- California could be 1st state to sell own prescription drugs
- Catcher Max Stassi, Angels agree to $800,000 contract
- Fobbs scores 28, Towson beats Drexel 89-73
- Mueller probe witness considers child sex trafficking plea
- Rodgers knows time to win 2nd Super Bowl is running out
- Castro, Orioles agree to $1.05M deal, avoid arbitration
- Baylor ends No. 1 UConn's 98-game home win streak
- High school basketball coach accused of assaulting heckler
- Steyer is 6th candidate to qualify for next week's debate
- Guillermo Heredia agrees to deal with Pirates
- Chiefs pass rush could be pivotal vs Texans in playoff game
- Patberg helps No. 12 Indiana go 4-0 in Big Ten for 1st time
- Trump boasts Iranian general's death was 'American justice'
- Catchings, Jackson finalists for women's hoops Hall of Fame
- Shane Warne cap auctioned for $1 million for bushfire appeal
- Bennett, Tar Heels hand No. 9 Wolfpack first loss, 66-60
- UN to vote Friday on new Syria cross-border aid resolution
- Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94
- Allen, George St. blitz Louisiana in 38-point win
- Large crowds, KMT heavyweights attend Han rally in Taipei
- Georgia Southern defeats Louisiana-Monroe 67-56
- Don't doubt your choice: Tsai urges supporters
- Chairman of Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines to pilot maiden flight during CNY holiday
- Burton leads No. 23 Wichita State past No. 21 Memphis
- Bennett leads Marshall over Middle Tennessee 79-75
- Without injured Embiid, 76ers rally to beat Celtics 109-98
- Cooke, Boston lead No. 4 South Carolina past Arkansas 91-82
- Williams carries Robert Morris past St. Francis (NY) 78-52
- North Americans adjust to Aussie lingo as they fight fires
- Jackson, No. 13 Mississippi State women beat Missouri 79-64
- Van Vliet leads William & Mary over UNC-Wilmington 79-63
- West Indies beats Ireland by 1 wicket with 1 ball to spare
- Joyner carries Merrimack over Mount St. Mary's 64-61
- Video in apparent Epstein suicide attempt is lost, US says
- Acciari, Bobrovsky lift Panthers over Canucks 5-2
- No. 19 Michigan survives double overtime against Purdue
- Rays acquire Martinez from Cardinals for pitching prospect
- Cavaliers rally past Pistons, 115-112 in OT
- Beaudion leads Cleveland State past Detroit 64-59
- Baxter-Bell leads Liberty past North Alabama 63-52
- Riller scores 30, lifts Charleston over Elon 73-65
- DeAngelo, Panarin lead Rangers past Devils 6-3
- An Iranian general dies in U.S. attack, and innocents suffer
- Adams, Gordon lead Troy past UALR 76-71
- Michael A Taylor, Nationals agree to $3,325,000 deal
- No. 7 Louisville downs Miami, sits alone atop ACC standings
- Braxton lifts St. Francis (Pa.) over Wagner 80-62
- 76ers beat Celtics with Embiid sidelined by finger injury
- US men face Mexico, Costa Rica in Olympic qualifiers
- Painter carries Delaware past James Madison 80-76
- Pastrnak hat trick helps Bruins hold off Jets 5-4
- Asadullah leads Lipscomb over Kennesaw State 85-73
- N. Florida's balanced attack propels it past FGCU 89-74
- Chiasson scores go-ahead goal, Oilers beat Canadiens 4-2
- Balanced Georgia Tech beats No. 11 Florida State women 67-52
- Simpson, No. 19 Michigan outlast Purdue 84-78 in double OT
- Lovan scores 16 to lead UAB past W. Kentucky 72-62
- Seahawks hoping history doesn't repeat itself again
- Camper lifts Siena over St. Peter's 61-58
- Taylor scores 34 to lift FAU over Rice 81-76
- Brown scores 24 to lift E. Kentucky past E. Illinois 77-74
- Iowa women hold off No. 17 Maryland 66-61
- Kucherov scores 2, Lightning top Coyotes 4-0 for 9th in row
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Forrest lifts Columbia past Mount Saint Vincent 86-56
- Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
- Quinsenberry's drive wins it for Youngstown State 61-60
- David Pastrnak records hat trick as Bruins beat Jets 5-4
- Walker lifts Morehead State past SIU-Edwardsville 83-77
- Austin Peay dumps Tennessee Tech behind Taylor double-double
- Howard ties record with 43 in win for No. 14 Kentucky women
- Wiggins, Wolves shut down Trail Blazers in 116-102 victory
- Hamlet scores 16 to carry North Texas over FIU 74-56
- An Iranian general dies in U.S. attack, and innocents suffer
- Barnes scores 25 to lead Jacksonville over NJIT 68-52
- Ajayi's double-double sends S. Alabama past Arkansas St.
- No. 23 Tennessee women beat Ole Miss 84-28
- UT Arlington downs Appalachian St. 66-56 behind Azore
- Boeing papers show employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA
- Facebook defiant over political ads policy despite mounting pressure
- Ozier leads Sacred Heart past Fairleigh Dickinson 77-75
- Photo of the Day: Cat ears, cosplay, death metal featured in Taiwan campaign ad
- Voting from space: how US protects its citizens' suffrage 354 km from Earth
- No. 16 Gonzaga women shut down Saint Mary's 74-49
- Thomas, Bozak lead Blues to 5-1 win over Sabres
- Pearson scores 29 to lead Texas State by Chanticleers 78-66
- Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Kansas City 76-64
- Clark carries LIU over Central Connecticut St. 90-78
- Family: 2 suspects in Mexico border killings arrested in US
- Scanlon scores 21 to carry Belmont past SE Missouri 89-64
- Turkey in talks to establish schools in Germany
- Michelle Wie expecting her first child — a girl -- in summer
- Bulls expect Carter to miss 4-6 weeks with sprained ankle
- Pemberton carries Hofstra past Northeastern 74-72
- Paralympian Nichols new head of Women's Sports Foundation
- Predators beat Blackhawks 5-2 for Hynes' 1st win with team
- Oluyitan leads S. Utah past Idaho St. 71-55
- UConn, NC State women suffer first losses of the season
- Winston leads No. 8 Michigan St to 74-58 win over Minnesota
- No. 6 Baylor ends No. 1 UConn’s 98-game home winning streak
- Rinne scores empty-net goal as Predators beat Blackhawks
- Burns carries Oral Roberts past North Dakota St. 79-73
- No. 10 Texas A&M falls to LSU; loses Carter to injury
- Edwards gives Northern Colorado 1st-ever win at Weber State
- Carter-Hollinger lifts Montana over E. Washington 90-63
- Richardson helps No. 9 Oregon outlast No. 24 Arizona in OT
- Williams and Wozniacki reach Auckland semifinals
- Kvitova, Keys into Brisbane International semifinals
- Stanford uses late rally to subdue Washington 61-55
- Djokovic beats Shapovalov, leads Serbia into ATP Cup semis
- Brown leads Murray St. past Jacksonville St. 72-68
- Video shows Hong Kong actor telling Taiwanese to 'go home and vote'
- Stewart, Dove combine to lead UT Martin past Tennessee St.
- Petrusev, No. 1 Gonzaga race past San Diego 94-50
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- US employers expected to have added 160,00 jobs in December
- Gaudreau, Talbot lead Flames past Wild 2-1
- Suspected Chinese meddling focus in Taiwan presidential vote
- Frey scores 22 to carry Montana St. over Idaho 71-68
- Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets
- Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'
- Jackson scores 37 points, UTSA dumps Louisiana Tech
- Iran's official news agency says Iran is inviting Boeing experts to join investigation into crash of Ukrainian jetliner
- San Francisco's Beefeater doorman retires after 43 years
- Iran invites Boeing to probe plane crash that killed 176
- Analysis: Pelosi's delay tests public opinion on impeachment
- UC Riverside wins Big West opener vs. UC Davis 65-59
- Patton's 23 points carries Sacramento St. past N. Arizona
- Queen lifts New Mexico St. over Chicago St. 93-54
- Stansberry lifts Hawaii over Cal St.-Fullerton 75-69
- Bishop, Stars blank Ducks 3-0 for 6th straight win
- Japanese prime minister to go ahead with Mideast Visit
- Independents could decide California's Democratic primary
- Reports: Unidentified planes strike targets in eastern Syria
- Kempe helps last-place Kings stun Golden Knights 4-2
- California holds off Washington State 73-66
- On streets of Tehran, relief for now at no wider conflict
- As Iran and US take step back from the brink, Canada grieves
- India's top court orders review of all curbs in Kashmir
- Martin scores 24, Arizona State holds off Oregon State 82-76
- Hong Kong activist arrested on her way to observe Taiwan elections
- AP Explains: Not all cyber threats equally worrisome
- Thornton scores as Sharks top Blue Jackets 3-1
- Chinese human rights activists denied visit to Taiwan KMT presidential candidate
- Flaring tensions could kill Iran nuclear deal; to what end?
- The Latest: Ukrainian investigators examine plane fragments
- Officials say 2 aboard helicopter die in Pennsylvania crash
- Ford scores 24, Saint Mary's tops BYU 87-84 in OT
- Taiwan's Tainan lit up at night to boost historic city's appeal
- Women to join ex-NHL players on ice during Harvard-Yale game
- Minlend scores 25, San Francisco tops Santa Clara 80-61
- Asian shares rise as worries recede on Iran, US tensions
- Tsai calls on Taiwanese to embrace Han fans, regardless of election outcome
- Boum carries UTEP past Southern Miss 76-64
- 3 missing after vessel collision in Black Sea near Istanbul
- After Super Bowl, sports books preparing for XFL bets
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Myanmar next week
- Taipei's Dihua Street launches sales for Lunar New Year
- Over 300 foreign journalists, observers arrive in Taiwan for elections
- Crash may be grim echo of US downing of Iran flight in 1988
- Results of Taiwan elections to be known by 10 p.m.
- Iran official denies missile hit Ukrainian plane; calls on US, Canada to release data backing missile-strike allegation
- Taiwanese terminal cancer patient hopes to live long enough to vote
- Ghosn's lawyer slams minister's gaffe on proving innocence
- Islamic extremism wracks Burkina Faso, spreading east
- New Taipei legislative candidate's grandchildren kneel to plead for support
- S Korea conveys Trump's birthday message to Kim Jung Un
- Taiwan Tzu Chi Foundation donates supplies to disadvantaged families
- Orangutan dies after fall at newly reopened Taiwan zoo
- Final countdown of 2020 Taiwan elections
- China threat looms over presidential election in Taiwan
- Climate activists target Siemens over Australia coal project
- American couple with Taiwanese citizenship jets back to vote in election
- Alexandrova through to her second WTA Tour final
- Inside Europe: EU's dilemma over Iran crisis
- Inside Europe 10.01.2020
- Inside Europe: Bosnia's segregated schools
- Inside Europe: Cyprus gang-rape case
- Inside Europe: Greek traditional boats threatened
- Inside Europe: French transport strikes boost carpooling
- Inside Europe: A new coalition for Austria
- Kuala Lumpur: A taste of Malaysia's capital
- Germany, Russia see goals align amid tension in Middle East
- Taiwan's DPP, KMT make last-ditch calls for unity
- EU foreign ministers gather in Brussels to salvage Iran deal
- Iraqi prime minister asks US secretary of state to decide the mechanism for American troop withdrawal from Iraq
- N Ireland parties mull deal to restore collapsed government
- China mourns native paddlefish scientists say is now extinct
- Steyer wants climate change refugees to enter US legally
- Ormsby stays ahead at Hong Kong Open
- Iraqi PM tells US to decide mechanism for troop withdrawal
- Egypt blames Ethiopia for latest failure of Nile dam talks
- Portugal police add big hashish bust to recent cocaine haul
- Harry, Meghan seek financial independence: Will that work?
- Teenager Evenepoel to make his Grand Tour debut at Giro
- U.S. to base cyber unit on islands east of Taiwan
- Royal courtiers chart path for Prince Harry's independence
- Greece: 13 injured in chase of suspected migrant smugglers
- Valverde questioned after another late collapse by Barcelona
- Formosa Plastics Group to give NT$20,000 in cash gifts
- McDonald's and Burger King to raise prices in Taiwan
- Spain names economics, trade expert as new foreign minister
- No sight of French deal on pensions as unions hold out
- Verified videos show plane in Iran impacted before downing
- Spokesman: MacDill Air Force base on lockdown in Florida
- Australian police investigate Taiwan KMT official amid bribery allegations involving Chinese spy
- Australia: Bushfire crisis triggers mass protests
- Germany urges EU unity ahead of Middle East crisis meeting
- The lockdown has been lifted at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida after report of armed suspect outside the base
- Novak Djokovic gets home-crowd feel in Sydney at ATP Cup
- Storms with hurricane-force winds, huge hail threaten South
- Palace signs Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton
- UK police say assault on prison guard was terrorist attack
- IOC president defends rules limiting Olympic protests
- US adds 145,000 jobs; unemployment holds at 3.5%
- Airstrikes hit rebel-held Syrian town despite new cease-fire
- Puzzlement in Ethiopia as Trump claims hand in Nobel prize
- UN: Congo ethnic violence might be crimes against humanity
- Changing of political guard in Malta aims to rebuild trust
- Puerto Ricans settle in quake shelters, refuse to go home
- Defense: No alcohol in fatal crash involving ex-astronaut
- Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend could get life term
- Stocks are off to mixed start on Wall Street as hiring slows
- Ex-Mrs. Florida headed to prison for stealing mom's checks
- Virginia lawmakers set to vote on Capitol gun ban
- Problems mount for Mourinho as Liverpool looks to add to woe
- Explosion in Pakistani mosque kills 9, including a senior police officer, in the country's restive southwest.
- Pakistan mosque blast kills senior police officer, 8 others
- Female journalist wins pay-discrimination case against BBC
- Spanish judge seeks end of EU immunity for Catalan fugitives
- Iran crash and missile claims put Ukraine president in bind
- France rejects 11-month deadline UK sets on EU trade talks
- Lebanese protesters close road; scuffles injure 14 soldiers
- Teen charged in death of 7-year-old tried in adult court
- Nets going up to prevent suicides at Sunshine Skyway bridge
- US imposes new sanctions on Iranian companies and 8 senior officials following missile strikes
- US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
- AP-NORC poll: Americans split on personal, country's future
- Army Reserve leaders accused of mishandling assault claims
- Student, teacher killed in Mexico school shooting
- Some in path of Australian wildfires refuse to leave
- US warship faces aggressive moves by Russia ship in Mideast
- US bans charter flights to Cuban cities besidesHavana
- Fan handed 5-year soccer ban for racially abusing Sterling
- With eye on 2022, China wins 1st World Cup sliding medal
- Mother of 5 found beaten to death in Philadelphia home
- Pulkkanen leads SAfrican Open seeking first Euro Tour title
- Christmas ransomware attack hit New York airport servers
- Kenyan marathon star Kiprotich suspended for doping offenses
- North Carolina town founded by freed slaves gets levee help
- Salt Lake City, Barcelona among Winter Olympic host options
- Speaker Pelosi says House will take steps next week to send impeachment articles to Senate for Trump's trial
- Taiwan KMT official says 'Australia harbors criminals' amid Chinese spy probe
- Bloomberg adds 3 key hires in delegate-rich California
- Washington hires John Donovan as offensive coordinator
- Friends say woman freed from death row led bittersweet life
- Bulgarian minister charged with causing city's water crisis
- French tennis player gets 4 1/2-year ban for corruption
- Las Vegas-to-Paris flight diverted to Boston
- California governor to unveil budget, could expand benefits
- Point spreads seem a bit high in divisional playoffs round
- Israel frees 2 more Syrians in swap for soldier's remains
- Guardians of opioid-addicted kids seek to form class in suit
- Former Titans see game vs. Ravens as chance for some revenge
- Bordeaux signs forward Oudin from Reims
- Polish Senate speaker pushes back against bribe allegations
- Ruling barring discharge of HIV-positive airmen upheld
- Sainz and Brabec taking Dakar Rally leads into rest day
- Virginia lawmakers vote to ban guns at state Capitol, the first in what's expected to be many contentious gun votes
- Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson ends 2020 White House bid
- NC to mark 75th anniversary of deaths in secret WWII project
- India crushes Sri Lanka by 78 runs to win T20 series 2-0
- Baylor-Kansas headlines second weekend of Big 12 hoops play
- Former U.S. prosecutor plans to oppose Georgia's new senator
- US adds more Iran sanctions, confronts doubts about threat
- MIT warns foreign students of possible visits from ICE
- Warrant: Mom left infant who drowned in tub for 'me time'
- Baltimore private school: Teacher abused students in '90s
- Bus catches fire in road accident in India; 20 feared dead
- Ivan Passer, a leading Czech New Wave filmmaker, dies at 86
- Planned refinery by national park hurt by funding, lawsuits
- Shoe test adds strange twist to Detroit wrongful conviction
- Roads blocked in Slovakia as truckers demand tax cuts
- Payment dispute keeps vet from using prosthetic legs
- IS gloats at Iran general's death, says it pleased Muslims
- Iranian accused in 1994 Argentina bombing steps into debate
- Indiana promotes Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator
- Colombian president says ELN rebels attacked air force base
- US officials: US military tried to take out a top Iran commander in Yemen on same day drone strike killed Soleimani
- Markers recognizing 2 lynchings in Tennessee to be installed
- A decade after Haitian earthquake, a young victim struggles
- Central African Republic ex-rebel leader returns from exile
- Google legal chief leaving amid sexual misconduct troubles
- US tried, failed to take out Iranian Quds leader in Yemen
- Tunisian lawmakers vote on new government amid opposition
- Lawsuit forces Uber to stop operating in Colombia
- Oklahoma reaches $8.75 million settlement with opiate maker
- Polish state TV ordered to apologize for migrants comments
- George Nicolau dies at 94, arbitrator in MLB collusion cases
- Egyptian restores historic synagogue, but few Jews remain
- Sheffield United extends manager Wilder's contract to 2024
- Betts agrees to record $27 million deal with Red Sox
- White House considers expanding travel ban to more countries
- 2 charged in videotaped kicking of wounded whitetail deer
- Juror's higher being belief won't void ex-rep.'s conviction
- Indians reach deals with Naquin, Wittgren
- Privacy, once hidden topic, gets attention at CES tech show
- 2014 Fed conundrum: How to alert markets rates were going up
- Mom gets 35 years for insurance fire mistake that kills son
- Brian McBride hired as GM of US men's national team
- Michigan RB Tru Wilson plans to transfer
- Judge orders homeless women to leave house they're occupying
- Texas governor says state will reject refugees, becoming first state to decline resettlement under Trump executive order
- Michigan State WR Cody White says he's entering draft
- Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump
- Mets, Syndergaard agree to $9.7 million salary for 2020
- Closer Alex Colomé gets $10.5 million deal with White Sox
- Swanson, Foltynewicz reach deals with Braves
- With a baby on the way, Michelle Wie still has eye on golf
- Stanford star CB Paulson Adebo bypasses NFL draft
- Jewish neighborhoods in NYC to get 100 new security cameras
- Kentucky congressman draws challenge from prominent attorney
- 49ers activate LB Kwon Alexander from injured reserve
- Challenges, distractions stymie Weinstein jury selection
- Raptors’ Powell cleared to return; Siakam, Gasol close
- Tor system suspected of downing plane is very efficient
- 2 men charged in death of officer killed during foot chase
- Reds, Bauer avoid arbitration with $17.5 million deal
- Megyn Kelly says she did 'twirl' before Roger Ailes, too
- Robots out of work as automated businesses close in Bay Area
- Huge wildfire forms; resident injured in Australia crisis
- Bloomberg meets Abrams while working to build broad campaign
- Warrant issued for ex-leader of congress in El Salvador
- Northern Ireland will have a government after three-year gap
- Guatemala pol wants probe of UN anti-corruption commission
- Biden seeks to upstage Buttigieg in fight for California
- Glasnow, 3 others agree with Rays, avoid arbitration
- Cryptocurrency expert released on $1M bond in sanctions case
- FAA seeks to fine Boeing $5.4 million over faulty Max parts
- Giles $9.6M, Shoemaker $4.2M in 1-year deals with Blue Jays
- U.S. experts concerned about Iran's handling of crash probe
- Administration touts 100th mile of border wall under Trump
- Gun case delayed for man cleared of San Francisco pier death
- Royals agree with OF Soler on $7.3M million deal for 2020
- Former major league pitcher Ed Sprague dies at 74
- North Dakota State and James Madison back in FCS title game
- Heat's Butler, Pacers' Warren fined for altercation
- Sheffield Utd up to 5th in EPL after beating West Ham 1-0
- Microsoft teams with NFL for new award at upcoming Honors
- AP source: Peralta agrees to $22M, 3-year deal with D-backs
- Strootman scores late winner as Marseille wins 1-0 at Rennes
- All-Star Bell gets raise to $4.8 million from Pirates
- Business Highlights
- Can cash buy the Dem nomination? Two billionaires are trying
- FAA seeks $3.9 million fine against Southwest Airlines
- Rangers avoid arbitration with deals for Gallo and Santana
- Judge gets $8.5M from Yankees; Paxton $12.5M, Sánchez $5M
- Ex-UNC women's basketball coach charged in pedestrian death
- Crowd in Mexico burns man after body of 6-year-old found
- Chat logs, emails show cavalier attitude by Boeing employees
- Mississippi will have Democratic primary for US Senate
- FBI tightening up wiretap protocols after watchdog report
- DSquared2 fetes Milan Fashion's 25 years with Sister Sledge
- Texas Tech WR Seth Collins granted 6th year of eligibility
- Browns, Pats' McDaniels meet for 7 hours about coaching job
- 'Bullitt' Mustang sells for $3.74 million at Florida auction
- Protecting Wilson? Seahawks won't know who until Sunday
- Taiwanese begin voting in test of calls by independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen to uphold democracy
- More quarterbacks are using their hands to catches passes
- SS Trea Turner, Nationals agree to $7.45 million for 2020
- Canada prosecutor says essence of Huawei CFO case is fraud
- Bellinger agrees with Dodgers at $11.5M, Seager at $7.6M
- Taiwan votes with future of its democracy on the line
- Brewers sign INF Gyorko to $2M, 1-year deal with 2021 option
- Former Boeing CEO gets $62.2 million but loses some benefits
- CNN reaches record $76M settlement over labor dispute
- Lakers star Davis out vs Mavs as quick 2-game trip opens
- State media say Oman's ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, has died
- State media say Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died
- Schwieger scores 16 to lift Princeton past Penn 63-58
- Pacers' Sabonis out against Bulls with sore left knee
- More wind at Sony, but probably no more Justin Thomas
- Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun earns 900th career win
- Betts' $27M, Bryant's $18.6M skip arbitration with big deals
- Taiwan goes to the polls
- Wieskamp leads Iowa to 67-49 win over No. 12 Maryland
- Jordan McRae's 29 points lead Wizards over Hawks 111-101
- Nelson lifts Northern Kentucky over UIC 68-52
- Taliaferro leads Fairfield past Manhattan 68-60
- China reports first death from new type of coronavirus; dozens still hospitalized, 7 in critical condition
- A's and Semein reach $13M, 1-year deal; 6 others agree
- Kelly scores 21 to lead Quinnipiac past Niagara 67-56
- Clippers' George sits out game with strained hamstring
- Graves scores 25 to carry Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 83-78
- Ingram, Hayes lead Pelicans over Knicks 123-111
- Nets snap 7-game skid with 117-113 win over Heat
- Taipei mayor advocates e-voting for Taiwan elections
- Brooklyn snaps 7-game losing streak with win over Heat
- Hurricanes shut out Coyotes 3-0 as Mrazek makes 32 saves
- Arizona State storms back for 72-66 win over No. 2 Oregon
- Lexi Held leads No. 15 DePaul women over Seton Hall 85-68
- Crawford scores 22 to lift Iona over Rider 69-66
- Turner has 27 points, 14 boards as Pacers beat Bulls 116-105
- Villar avoids arbitration by reaching deal with Marlins
- Salnave scores 23 to lead Monmouth over Canisius 84-65
- Iran state TV, citing military, says country 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner because of human error
- Wampler carries Wright St. past IUPUI 84-70
- Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
- Manning's 3-pointer lifts No. 20 Missouri State to 69-67 win
- Jackson Jr., Morant lead Grizzlies past Spurs 134-121
- Arizona State women rally to upset No. 2 Oregon 72-66
- Brooklyn snaps 7-game losing streak with win over Heat
- Taiwan's President Tsai urges voters to buttress democracy by casting ballots
- Cardinals avoid arbitration with $1.3 million deal with Gant
- Larkin's shootout goal gives Red Wings 3-2 win over Senators
- Springer, Astros face $5M gap in arbitration salary filings
- Young Taiwanese overseas compatriots come home to vote
- Phils settle with 4, exchange figures with Realmuto, Neris
- No. 8 UCLA women rout Utah 84-54 to improve to 15-0
- China reports 1st death from new type of coronavirus
- AP source: Sanó, Twins agree to $30M, 3-year contract
- 7 countries lose vote in UN General Assembly over arrears
- Pelinka adds VP of operations title to GM role with Lakers
- Gobert leads Jazz to 109-92 win over Hornets
- No. 6 Butler beats Providence 70-58 for 6th straight win
- Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields adds 154-pound belt
- AP Explains: Taiwan's election and its standoff with China
- Wieskamp scores 26 points, Iowa routs No. 12 Maryland 67-49
- VanDerveer is first women's coach to 500 wins in one league
- Williams scores 23 to lead Akron past Ball St. 75-60
- Booker's late 3-pointers help Suns past Magic 98-94
- Story, Rockies $750K apart; Gray gets $5.6 million
- Angels' La Stella, Robles get raises, skip arbitration
- Pivec lifts No. 3 Oregon State over No. 18 Arizona 63-61
- McCann scores in OT, Penguins beat Avalanche 4-3
- Mancini ($4.75M), Givens ($3.2M) reach deals with O's
- Mariners reach deals with Haniger, Smith, Tuivailala
- Padres, Yates agree to $7M deal; Pham gets $7.9M
- Trump goes out of his way to take a bow, again
- Arizona State women rally to upset No. 2 Oregon 72-66
- Djokovic's win over Medvedev puts Serbia into ATP Cup final
- Tigers avoid arbitration with Boyd, several others
- James, Kuzma lead Lakers over frustrated Mavericks 129-114
- Wieskamp scores 26 points, Iowa routs No. 12 Maryland 67-49
- Bucks cruise past Kings on slow night from Antetokounmpo
- Terminal cancer voter passes away on Taiwan's Election Day
- Clippers rally in fourth quarter to beat Warriors 109-100
- Serena Williams to meet Jessica Pegula in Auckland final
- Iran acknowledges accidentally downing Ukrainian jetliner
- Foxconn founder Gou shrugs off Taipei mayor’s biting comment
- Oman state TV says authorities open letter by deceased Sultan Qaboos bin Said naming his successor, without elaborating
- 52-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 35th season
- Oman state TV says Haitham bin Tariq Al Said is Oman's new sultan after the death of longtime ruler Qaboos bin Said
- N Korea: Trump's birthday greet not enough to resume talks
- Oman names culture minister as successor to Sultan Qaboos
- The trans woman who defied her mafia upbringing
- Keys into Brisbane International final after beating Kvitova
- Taiwan voters arrested for damaging election ballots
- ESPN+ takes over from BeIN as US Copa del Rey broadcaster
- Conners takes hard, rewarding road to Hawaii
- Ukrainian-born actress votes for first time in life in Taiwan
- India demolishes buildings for violating environmental norms
- Taiwan set to develop screening test for China’s new coronavirus
- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wins election with record 8.17 million votes
- The Latest: Ukraine expects compensation, apology from Iran
- Refugees shot dead in Tripoli forced out of UN facility
- Alexandrova beats Rybakina in final to claim her maiden WTA
- Iran's supreme leader offers condolences over passenger plane shot down by Iranian forces, calls for investigation
- Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open with knee injury
- IS claims Pakistan mosque bombing as death toll rises to 15
- Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, 6 reported dead
- PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week
- First election results come in from Taiwan’s offshore islands
- Iranian commander: Revolutionary Guard's aerospace unit accepts 'full responsibility' for mistakenly shooting down plane
- NATO: US army vehicle hit by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
- 12 migrants found dead, 21 rescued at sea off western Greece
- Malta's Labor Party picks new chief after reporter's slaying
- UK seeks extradition of US woman over teen's death in crash
- Taiwanese jet in from US to vote
- China reports 1st death from new type of coronavirus
- DPP dominates all constituencies in Kaohsiung
- Ormsby continues to lead at Hong Kong Open
- Taiwan's legislative elections a close contest
- Italy gets surprise 1-2 in 1st run of World Cup giant slalom
- Taiwan Statebuilding Party candidate wins in KMT stronghold
- Back at work: N Ireland lawmakers return after 3-year halt
- Freddy Lim triumphs in Taipei pan-blue bastion
- Italy tries again to broker truce in Libyan fighting
- Madrid plays Atlético in Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia
- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wins second term, as voters signal support for her tough stance toward China.
- Taiwan election: President Tsai leads early vote count
- Twelve migrants killed as boat sinks off Greece
- Naples: LGBT+ activism beyond the pride parade
- Lithuania should mull diplomatic switch to Taiwan: MP
- Consistent Suter gets 1st World Cup win in foggy downhill
- South African president vows to end widespread power cuts
- AP Analysis: New questions rise as Iran says it downed plane
- Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off quake-stricken Puerto Rico
- DPP retains majority in Taiwan legislative elections
- Magnitude 6 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico
- Taiwan president calls on China to abandon threats after record victory
- 'Fail Not:' What to watch ahead of Trump's Senate trial
- China's foreign minister heads to Zimbabwe on Africa tour
- Barcelona striker Luis Suárez to undergo knee surgery
- Military says 2 US troops killed, 2 injured when vehicle hit by roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan
- Aubameyang scores, sent off as Arsenal draws 1-1 at Palace
- Honors even for Taiwan legislative-at-large election results
- Pistol permit applications rise in NY community after attack
- The 2020 Taiwan Presidential Elections: A Laowai's Perspective
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's distortions are across the board
- Three dead in Louisiana as severe storm sweeps southern US
- Taiwan People's Party secures five legislative seats
- 'Holy Grail' digital effects rewinding the clock for actors
- German and Russian leaders meet to discuss Mideast tensions
- Taiwan's resounding answer to China is 'No': Steve Yates
- US Senator Marco Rubio congratulates Taiwan president on landslide victory
- Syria airstrikes kill 10 in rebel-held area despite truce
- New year, new headache for queen with Harry and Meghan rift
- Olympic champ David Gleirscher gets 1st World Cup luge win
- Germany wins two bobsled races, Humphries keeps points lead
- Ibrahimović scores to help Milan win 2-0 at Cagliari
- Oosthuizen on course to defend title at South African Open
- Judges from across Europe march to defend Polish colleagues
- Strikers offering ray of light for inconsistent Man United
- French PM open to scrapping raising retirement age to 64
- Southampton gets revenge on Leicester with 2-1 win in EPL
- Almiron scores again as Newcastle takes point at Wolves
- Everton pacifies fans for now by beating Brighton 1-0 in EPL
- Milan designers embrace sustainability and Gen-Z's influence
- Rashford hits double as Man United beats Norwich 4-0 in EPL
- Hudson-Odoi nets first EPL goal as Chelsea beats Burnley 3-0
- On the brink: Swing county tense as Trump tangles with Iran
- UK police say it was mistake to call climate group extremist
- Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania added to US roster
- Bye, Ricky Gervais: Poehler, Fey to host 2021 Golden Globes
- Gardner, Yankees finalize $12.5M, 1-year contract
- Officials: 3 dead in Alabama, bringing storm death toll to 7
- Bey scores 33, leads No. 16 Villanova past Georgetown 80-66
- Iran standoff shines spotlight on new Trump security adviser
- Scott leads Cincinnati over UCF 68-54
- No. 5 Auburn overwhelms Georgia 82-60 to remain perfect
- No. 14 Kentucky tops Alabama 76-67 for 1,000th SEC victory
- Liverpool extends EPL lead to 16 points by beating Spurs
- Vanderbilt without SEC's leading scorer vs. Texas A&M
- Toppin hurts ankle while No. 15 Dayton beats UMass 88-60
- Green, Phinisee lead Indiana past No. 11 Ohio State 66-54
- Dosunmu, Cockburn lift Illinois over Rutgers 54-51
- Dembélé scores again as Lyon wins at Bordeaux to go 5th
- Dunn, Williams help St. John's hold off DePaul 74-67
- Alarie's 25 leads No. 25 Princeton women past Penn 75-55
- The Americas to star in NBC nature series 'The New World'
- No. 4 Baylor tops No. 3 KU 67-55 for first win in the Phog
- Hightower, Walker help lift Tulane over Temple 65-51
- Duncan and Smith pace Vermont in 24-point win over UMBC
- Thielen active for Vikings for playoff game vs. 49ers
- Top-ranked UConn bounces back from loss, routs Houston 91-51
- Overnight shooting near Superdome, no injuries reported
- Tennessee ekes out 56-55 victory over South Carolina
- North Dakota St. wins 8th FCS title 28-20 over James Madison
- Whyte propels Boston University past Army 81-59
- Williams scores 21, Robert Morris downs Wagner 94-62
- Nationals' Max Scherzer 'good,' 'strong' and rarin' to go
- Jarrett with late block, Lafayette tops Loyola (Md.) 65-62
- Boeser scores twice in Canucks' 6-3 win over Sabres
- Report: US, China reach agreement to resume economic talks
- Duffy, Sjerven lead No. 22 South Dakota women to 77-44 win
- The Latest: 2 Texas first responders killed amid storm
- Democratic 2020 candidates vie for unions, Latinos in Nevada
- Nolley II, Hokies cruise past Wolfpack 72-58
- Turner, Frye lead Bowling Green's rally past Ohio, 83-74
- Dowtin, Rhode Island pull away from VCU in 65-56 win
- Lofton leads St. Bonaventure over Fordham 64-44
- Nwora leads way, No. 13 Louisville beats Notre Dame 67-64
- Bane leads TCU past Oklahoma St 52-40 in cold-shooting game
- Rapper Trick Daddy arrested in Miami on DUI, drug charges
- George Mason pulls away from La Salle in second half for win
- Meeks scores 19 to carry Bucknell past Holy Cross 75-60
- Potter leads Wisconsin to 58-49 win over No. 20 Penn State
- Mocs make 17 3-pointers in 105-67 win over Samford
- Ballock, Alexander lead Creighton past Xavier 77-65
- William & Mary wins 5th straight, beats Charleston 67-56
- Indiana State goes wire-to-wire in win over Illinois State
- Newton drills game winner, East Carolina upsets SMU 71-68
- Crosby's shot lifts Delaware State over NC Central 68-66
- Northern Ireland breaks years of deadlock with new leaders
- French prime minister makes concession to pension protest
- Jungle celebrity show goes ahead as Australia burns
- FBI is trying to catch a "bad wig bandit" in North Carolina
- Roberts drains 7 treys, Georgia State tops Louisiana-Monroe
- Jones, Fields lead Radford past Campbell, 68-63
- Davidson needs overtime to get past Saint Joseph's, 89-83
- Adams, Parrish lead Rice past FIU 92-78
- Coastal Carolina, Jones down UT Arlington 82-77
- Pyle powers Western Illinois past Denver 86-80
- Bohannon jumper lifts Youngstown past Detroit Mercy 69-67
- Lions hire special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs
- Texas A&M routs Vanderbilt 69-50 with Nesmith out for Dores
- Betrand, Timberlake carry Towson past Delaware 84-68
- California sends earthquake response experts to Puerto Rico
- No. 1 UConn women follow loss with blowout over Houston
- Hill-Mais, Lampman help Oakland defeat Cleveland St. 68-55
- Edwards lifts Charlotte over Old Dominion 53-47
- Nets' Kyrie Irving could return from shoulder injury Sunday
- Hamlet's 20 pts lead North Texas past Florida Atlantic 81-58
- Thomas leads Morehead State past Eastern Illinois 69-66
- Joyner carries Merrimack over Central Connecticut 58-46
- Top-ranked Gonzaga cruises to win over Loyola Marymount
- Kent State extends home streak, tops Central Michigan 79-73
- E. Kentucky uses foul line to outlast SIU-Edwardsville
- Cummings scores 20 to carry Colgate over Navy 70-63
- Powell scores 23, Seton Hall wins its sixth in row, 69-55
- Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT
- Valparaiso uses late free throws to hold off Drake 66-61
- Kennedy scores season-high 20 as Loyola drubs Evansville
- Green has 28 to lift Northern Iowa past Missouri State 80-57
- Kopp, Northwestern hang on to beat Nebraska 62-57
- Syracuse tabs Zach Arnett as new defensive coordinator
- In Mexican capital, red shoes to protest killings of women
- Jackson scores 19, Tulsa rallies past Houston 63-61
- Jackson spurs UTSA to 80-70 win over Southern Miss
- Graham carries Presbyterian over High Point 77-62
- Weathers carries Duquesne over George Washington 66-61
- Clemson stuns UNC 79-76 in OT, earns 1st win in Chapel Hill
- Georgia Southern beats Louisiana-Lafayette 71-51
- Late Wynter makes James Madison fall, Drexel prevails 78-71
- Catto lifts Florida Gulf Coast past Stetson 66-62 in OT
- Firefighter dies as Australia plans to adapt to wildfires
- Gibbs lifts Mount St. Mary's over Bryant 67-65
- Ervin scores 27, Elon defeats UNC Wilmington 80-63
- Ravens RB Ingram, TE Andrews avoid inactive list vs Titans
- McGhee scores 14 to carry Liberty over Jacksonville 54-37
- Blues' Perron, Capitals' Oshie among final All-Star picks
- Agosto lifts LIU-Brooklyn past Fairleigh Dickinson 84-70
- Jackson carries NC A&T past Md.-Eastern Shore 91-53
- Jenn Wirth scores 24, No. 16 Gonzaga women edge Pacific
- Northern Illinois holds off Eastern Michigan, wins 71-68
- Clark sets free throw record, Albany tops Maine 76-70
- 49ers win 1st playoff game in 6 years, 27-10 over Vikings
- Balanced attack leads East Tennessee St past VMI 61-55
- Harden passes 20,000 points, Rockets beat Wolves 139-109
- Umude scores 27 to lead South Dakota past Omaha 91-81
- Agrazal clears waivers, sent to Triple-A Toledo
- Bailey, French lead Bethune-Cookman past Coppin State 85-80
- No. 1 Gonzaga rolls past Loyola Marymount 87-62
- Bishop scores 20, Norfolk State defeats Howard 71-63
- Murphy, Muszynski lead Belmont past UT-Martin 85-78
- Kennedy, Lawson combine for 41 points in McNeese State's win
- Croatia: Three men killed in alleged revenge attack in Split
- Ricks leads Abilene Christian over Texas A&M-CC 68-56
- Eaton scores 24 to lift Arkansas St. over Troy 76-68 in OT
- Stevens, Roddy lead Colorado St. past San Jose St., 81-70
- Jones scores 33, C. Arkansas beats Sam Houston St. 89-82
- Tiny Philippine volcano ejects smoke and ash, villagers flee
- Stanford keeps up mastery of Washington State with 88-62 win
- Lyle scores 20 as New Mexico holds off Air Force 84-78
- BKC--Austin Peay-Jacksonville St
- Wright leads Georgia Tech's inside force in win over BC
- Agnew scores 20 to lead North Alabama past Lipscomb 82-69
- Brinson scores single-game record 37, NJIT tops N. Florida
- Larsson, Willis lift Incarnate Word past New Orleans 73-70
- Lutete leads UMass Lowell past Binghamton 85-66
- Western Kentucky beats Middle Tennessee 69-53
- Faulkner scores 18 to lift W. Carolina over Mercer 79-71
- Former Steelers coach Cowher elected to Pro Football HOF
- Pearson, Sule power Texas State past Appalachian State 82-57
- Taiwan President Tsai wins election, 'but she does not deserve it:' media figure
- Joe sparks late Arkansas rally to beat Mississippi, 76-72
- Thorpe carries UNC-Asheville past Charleston Southern 71-69
- Detroit's Drummond ejected against Chicago
- Sour grapes: China says it's opposed to 'Taiwan independence' after Tsai's huge win
- McBride leads No. 17 West Virginia over No. 22 Texas Tech
- Marshall's layup lifts Tennessee St. over SE Missouri 75-73
- Goodwin scores 26, Saint Louis blows past Richmond 74-58
- Cool scores 18 to lift Idaho St. past N. Arizona 71-67
- S. Alabama defense stifles cold-shooting Little Rock 52-43
- Randolph lifts Florida A&M past Morgan St. 77-68
- Stony Brook cruises past New Hampshire 73-48
- Alatishe lifts Nicholls St. past SE Louisiana 69-58
- Jayson Tatum scores 41, Celtics cruise past Pelicans 140-105
- Brown carries New Mexico St. past Kansas City 74-71
- Griffin lifts Jackson St. past Alcorn St. 76-65
- Wingett lifts S. Dakota St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 70-61
- Marrow goes for 30 points and Hampton sacks Longwood
- Cook gets corralled in Vikings' 27-10 loss to 49ers
- Browns' coaching search nearing end, GM interviews planned
- Maroon, Vasilevskiy lead Tampa Bay to 10th straight victory
- Bulls beat Pistons again, 108-99; Drummond ejected
- Hischer scores twice, Devils rout Capitals 5-1 to end skid
- Harden reaches 20,000 points, Rockets rout Timberwolves
- Miami Beach officer injured in South Beach shooting
- Saint Francis (Pa.) edges Saint Francis (BKN) 81-80
- Hurricanes shut out Kings 2-0 behind Reimer's 41 saves
- Bergeron scores on power play in OT, Bruins top Isles 3-2
- Cohen scores 25 to lead Lehigh over American 82-73
- Taiwanese cosplay candidate, Sunflower Movement activist wins legislative seat
- Bolton, Haliburton lead Iowa State romp past Oklahoma, 81-68
- Minlend, Lull carry San Francisco over Pacific 79-75
- Lucas scores career-high 31, Milwaukee tops Green Bay, 87-80
- Knapke leads Toledo over W. Michigan 67-59
- AP Analysis: Taiwan vote signals growing divide with China
- Coleman's 14 points lead Texas over Kansas State 64-50
- Tre Jones scores 23, No. 2 Duke routs Wake Forest 90-59
- Miller leads balanced UNC Greensboro in win over Furman
- Lakers top Thunder 125-110 without LeBron, Anthony Davis
- Hoover scores 19 to lead Wofford over The Citadel 73-71
- Woods' game winner sends Portland St. past Montana St.
- Bradley banks in game-winner to lift Cal past Washington
- Hamilton rescues UNLV in 78-69 OT win over Wyoming
- Mays' buzzer-beater lifts LSU over Mississippi State 60-59
- Kovalchuk’s OT goal gives Canadiens 2-1 win over Senators
- Gueye scores 15 points, UAB shuts down Marshall 61-50
- Perron scores 20th goal in Blues 5-2 win over Rangers
- China says world should stick to 'One China' after Tsai win
- Hot-shooting Missouri routs Florida 91-75
- Brendan Steele seizes control at Sony Open
- Lightning beat Flyers, tie club mark with 10th straight win
- Atwood lifts Lamar past Houston Baptist 102-92
- Boyd sparks California Baptist past Grand Canyon, 61-57
- Martin sparks UC Riverside past Cal State Fullerton, 65-59
- Malta: Robert Abela to replace scandal-tarnished Joseph Muscat as PM
- Doncic, Powell lead Mavericks past Embiid-less 76ers, 109-91
- Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Chicago St. 87-63
- Ferguson delivers late as Winthrop tops Gardner-Webb in 3OTs
- Vrankic's putback lifts Santa Clara over Saint Mary's 67-66
- Abmas lifts Oral Roberts over North Dakota 88-73
- Brown scores 21 to lift Bradley past S. Illinois 67-48
- Rookie Kubalik scores twice, Blackhawks beat Ducks 4-2
- Enoch Wu loses Taipei's 'duel of hunks' to Chiang Kai-shek's great grandson
- Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win
- Ghosn's Japan lawyer: Questioning averaged 7 hours a day
- Today in History
- Williams, Smith carry Murray St. past Tennessee Tech 81-69
- Feagin, No. 7 SDSU beat Boise State 83-65 to stay undefeated
- Alford lifts Alabama A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59-49
- Australian village ready for 'The Beast' to burn on through
- Christon, Grambling add to Southern's woes in 61-56 win
- USC beats crosstown rival UCLA 74-63 for 7th win in 8 games
- Seljaas scores 21 to carry BYU over Portland 96-70
- Jaakkola carries Cal Poly over CS Northridge 74-56
- Bucks beat Trail Blazers 122-101 for third straight win
- Sacramento St. defeats Weber St. 71-57
- Taiwan elections: A victory for freedom, democracy, and common sense
- Grigsby scores 17 to lift Seattle over Utah Valley 83-50
- Merzlikins gets first shutout, Blue Jackets beat Vegas 3-0
- Jackson and Ravens can't sustain regular season success
- Pritchard scores 29 points, No. 9 Oregon beats Arizona State
- Lightning beat Flyers, tie club mark with 10th straight win
- Love has 19 points, 15 rebounds, Cavs beat Nuggets, 111-103
- ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results
- Edwards leads Pepperdine past San Diego 85-78
- Alabama St. beats Mississippi Valley St. 81-75
- Welp scores 18 to carry UC Irvine past Hawaii 74-60
- Hunter carries Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 55-52
- Lindholm leads Flames past Edmonton 4-3
- Hifter's forces say they'll abide by Libya ceasefire deal
- Burns, Marleau lead Sharks to 2-1 win over Stars
- Thousands run against 'dictatorship' in Thai capital
- Taiwan leader meets top US official after her election win
- Drone flies over pedophile cardinal's Australian prison
- Thailand: Thousands protest against government with run
- 11 migrants drown in Mediterranean off Turkish coast
- France's #MeToo: Book on child-sex writer prompts outcry
- Serena Williams breaks 3-year title drought at ASB Classic
- Chinese netizens declare 'Vegetable English' defeats 'Korea Fish' in Taiwan election
- How a debunked Ukraine theory endures against all evidence
- Against all evidence, debunked Ukraine theory endures
- Former US Vice President calls for stronger ties with Taiwan following its elections
- WTA Auckland Results
- American scholar praises Taiwan’s vote counting system
- Muslims pray for peace in Islamic congregation in Bangladesh
- World leaders travel to Oman to meet its newly named sultan
- Lawmaker, son of ex-president, to be Malta's next premier
- Police hunt for suspect behind murder, dismemberment of Malaysian woman in N. Taiwan
- China democracy activists cheered by Taiwan election results
- Overnight leader Ormsby fires 66 to win Hong Kong Open
- Aramco's 'greenshoe option' pushes IPO to record $29.4B
- Hong Kong rally seeks international support for movement
- Shiffrin skis out of tricky super-G in World Cup combined
- Iran braces for protests after admitting plane shootdown
- Former UN ambassador praises Taiwanese for standing up to Communist China
- Democracy prevails in Taiwan
- Pope baptizes 32 babies in Sistine Chapel, marvels at quiet
- Celebrates Chinese New Year Mandarin Oriental, Taipei
- Opinion: A slap in the face for Beijing
- Germany: Mass evacuation underway before WWII bomb defusing
- Xavi 'would love' to coach Barca amid rumors of his return
- Pollster analyzes why Taiwan's President Tsai won 8.17 million votes
- Yule leads strong Swiss challenge in World Cup men's slalom
- Pliskova wins Brisbane International for third time
- Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto breaks 10k world record
- Malaga coach fired after release of intimate video
- Queen attends church on eve of meeting over Harry and Meghan
- Djokovic beats Nadal, forcing doubles decider for ATP Cup
- Taiwan's Hsieh scores victory at Brisbane doubles final
- Italian fashion world adopts manifesto promoting diversity
- Former Taiwan president announces withdrawal from politics
- Philippines: Thousands evacuate as volcano spews ash
- Canadian province retracts warning of nuclear power incident
- AP Analysis: Taiwan vote signals growing divide with China
- Not on form, but brawl over citizenship question continues
- Taiwan's Tai loses in Malaysia Masters women's singles final
- Decorated Indian officer arrested for Kashmir rebel ties
- Nadal urges tennis organizers to compromise on one World Cup
- Ethiopia PM asks South Africa leader to help in dam dispute
- NYPD’s new leader: Helping people is at heart of police work
- Iran's only female Olympic medalist reportedly defects
- Esper: US does not expect more Iranian retaliatory attacks
- Novak Djokovic leads Serbia to victory over Spain to clinch inaugural ATP Cup title in Australia
- Friedrich finishes off World Cup bobsled weekend sweep
- Taubitz wins women's World Cup luge race, Russia wins relay
- Ex-drug company execs face reckoning in opioid bribery case
- Motorbike racer Paulo Gonçalves dies during Dakar Rally
- Spain's leader: 'Dialogue' key to new left-wing government
- Oklahoma program offers rescue for horses, other equine
- Pelosi: Americans want 'fair trial' on Trump impeachment
- UConn forward Tyler Polley out for season with torn ACL
- Milan designers consider menswear for the next decade
- Ravens guard Yanda says Titans DL Simmons spit in his face
- Japan's Abe meets Saudi king amid threats in Persian Gulf
- Hong Kong denies entry to Human Rights Watch director
- Dortmund bomb disposal underway, thousands evacuated
- Ireland's Leo Varadkar paves way for fresh elections
- Iran: Mass protests call for leaders to resign
- Watford beats Bournemouth in Premier League relegation fight
- Precious win for 5-star Sampdoria in Serie A
- Officials: Police shoot man who stabbed Miami Beach officer
- Barcelona’s Luis Suárez out 4 months after knee surgery
- Alabama county to preserve jail remnant where MLK was held
- Hezbollah says payback for US strike has just begun
- Person familiar with the decision tells AP the Cleveland Browns are hiring Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as head coach
- AP source: Browns hiring Vikings OC Stefanski as next coach
- FIU's Borregales helped beat Miami, now joins Hurricanes
- Man City's Aguero sets record as EPL's top overseas scorer
- 4 Iraqi servicemen wounded by rocket attack on air base
- Recovery begins after stormsthat kill 11 in Midwest, South
- 'Fail Not:' What to watch ahead of Trump's Senate trial
- Suit over Border Patrol detention conditions goes to trial
- Oscar nominations are Monday morning: Here's what to expect
- Chiefs' Jones inactive for playoff game; Texans' Fuller OK
- Ticket change in Tehran saves Ukrainian's life
- Aguero record EPL foreign scorer, City routs Villa to go 2nd
- Purdue defense bottles up No. 8 Spartans in 71-42 upset
- Clemson relaxes alcohol rules for national title party
- Slain Gdansk mayor honored during yearly fundraising finale
- Riding Globes, '1917' ends 'Star Wars' box-office reign
- Watson's 20 helps No. 17 Maryland women top No. 24 Michigan
- Howard, Patterson lead No. 14 Kentucky women past Gators
- Branden Grace produces final-round 62 to win SA Open
- Man City goes 2nd as Aguero stars in 6-1 win at Villa
- Davis, No. 23 Lady Vols ease past Georgia 73-56
- Nantes wins 2-0 at Saint-Etienne to move into 4th place
- Oturu scores 30 as Minnesota beats No. 19 Michigan 75-67
- Monument to honor US-Mexican dual citizens slain in Mexico
- 12 shot, five dead, in single day of shootings in Baltimore
- Wizards waive Miles, sign Pasecniks as Beal returns
- No. 23 Wichita State holds off UConn 89-86 in 2 OTs
- No. 17 DePaul women hold off upset-minded St. John's 74-69
- No. 15 West Virginia women turn back Texas 68-65
- Amazon resale package had dirty diapers in it, family says
- Canisius gets first MAAC win beating Saint Peter's 72-68
- Madrid beats Atlético in shootout, wins Spanish Super Cup
- No. 7 Louisville women pull away from Wake Forest, 75-61
- Woolfolk, Ekohomu lead No. 11 Florida State women past Heels
- No. 6 Baylor women beat Oklahoma State 94-48 after UConn win
- No. 2 Oregon bounces back with 71-64 win over No. 18 Arizona
- Aboard Bloomberg bus: Droll wit, swag, Texas-size ambition
- Niagara's 15 3-pointers sinks Iona 70-69
- No. 8 UCLA overcomes slow start, Colorado in 65-62 win
- Purdue smothers No. 8 Michigan State in 71-42 victory
- 49ers use early season formula on playoff win vs. Vikings
- Second day of record warmth bathes parts of New England
- Haitians remember victims of massive earthquake 10 years on
- Yale dumps D-III level Johnson & Wales (RI) by 50
- Vaughn powers Rider to 69-52 victory over Marist
- Texans-KC set NFL playoff record with 52 points in 1st half
- Erdogan rival and former HDP head Demirtas fights from jail
- Poland protests Vladimir Putin's speech at Holocaust event
- Kashmir: Indian police officer arrested for aiding militants
- Sharpe's 33 points propels N. Kentucky past IUPUI
- AP source: US pulling Saudi military students after shooting
- Trio leads Quinnipiac past Monmouth 84-70
- Officials propose California butterfly for threatened list
- Towson's Ton Flacco leads National team in Tropical Bowl
- Manhattan breezes to 81-69 victory over Siena
- Broncos fire offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello
- Dungee scores 38, No. 21 Arkansas dumps Mizzou 90-73
- Hipp, No. 20 Missouri St. women bump N. Iowa 80-66
- Juuse Saros, Kyle Turris lead Predators past Jets, 1-0
- New Mexico's Bragg arrested on DWI, pot possession charges
- Bulaga, Clark both active for Packers; Seahawks' Iupati out
- Cunane leads No. 9 Wolfpack women to 90-56 rout of Irish
- Minnesota suspends leading scorer Pitts before Illinois game
- AP source: Rangers, Frazier reach agreement on $5M deal
- Ionescu helps No. 2 Oregon women top No. 18 Arizona 71-64
- Bogdonovic, Gobert help streaking Jazz beat Wizards 127-116
- Pope Benedict XVI breaks silence to reaffirm priest celibacy
- Ray Shero is out as New Jersey Devils' general manager
- West Indies sweeps Ireland 3-0 in ODI series
- Diggins, Ottey help UIC upset Wright State 76-72
- Another upset for Arizona St women, who beat No. 3 Oregon St
- Randle, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat Heat 124-121
- Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs
- Jazz beat Wizards 127-116 for 9th straight victory
- Achiuwa's double-double leads No. 21 Memphis past USF 68-64
- Juuse Saros makes 28 saves, Predators beat Jets 1-0
- Pettersson, Markstrom help Canucks beat Wild 4-1
- No. 4 South Carolina women rout Vandy 93-57, now 16-1
- Purdue smothers No. 8 Michigan State in 71-42 victory
- Chiefs join 49ers, Titans in NFL championship round
- New Labor Dept. rule clarifies 'joint employer' standard
- Rodrigues scores 2 goals to lift Sabres past Detroit 5-1
- Canada PM Trudeau: Iran plane families will get answers
- Doyle scores 31, Iowa women beat No. 12 Indiana in 2OT
- No. 25 Colorado bounces back, races past Utah 91-52
- Ronan Farrow among nominees for book critic prizes
- Climate crisis: Roger Federer reacts to Greta Thunberg criticism
- Spain's Sanchez unveils Cabinet, pledges 'unity'
- Will Tsai Ing-wen’s landslide victory force Beijing to rethink its approach to Taiwan?
- Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson into Hall of Fame
- Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut
- Hurricanes withstand late rally by Pittsburgh to win 66-58
- Irving returns with 21 points, Nets pound Hawks 108-86
- Jonas Valanciunas leads Grizzlies over Warriors, 122-120
- DeRozan scores 25, Spurs rally from 18 down, beat Raptors
- Texans' season ends with playoff meltdown against Chiefs
- Australian is 20th fatality in New Zealand volcano eruption
- Mercury could drop to 10 degrees C in N. Taiwan, snow falling in mountains
- Blueger scores in 8th round of SO, Penguins beat Coyotes
- Rio party launching countdown to Carnival ends in disorder
- Chinese scholars urge Beijing to recalibrate toward Taiwan post election
- President Tsai discusses Taiwan-Japan relations with JTEA chairman
- 60 countries have congratulated Taiwan's President Tsai on re-election: MOFA
- Reports: Man rams cockpit; fights with officers at airport
- Red-hot lava gushes from Philippine volcano after eruption that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport
- Devils end Lightning team record tying 10-game win streak
- Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game
- Lava gushes from Philippine volcano as ash spreads to Manila
- First snow of 2020 falls on Taiwan's mountains
- No. 5 Stanford beats rival Cal 79-65 for weekend sweep
- Huberdeau sets franchise points mark, Panthers over Leafs
- Seattle defense struggles in season-ending loss to Packers
- Oubre steps up as Booker struggles, Suns beat Hornets 100-92
- Taiwan SMEs call for revived cross-strait talk after Tsai's re-election
- Jokic helps Nuggets hold on for 114-104 win over Clippers
- NFL Today, Divisional Playoffs
- Philippines: Volcano spews lava as eruption risk looms
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Smith wins Sony Open; Grace takes South African Open
- Asian stocks rise ahead of US-China trade pact
- Cameron Smith wins Sony Open in playoff after wild finish
- Suspect behind grisly murder of Malaysian woman found dead
- Alex de Minaur forced out of Adelaide International
- Kansas GOP to stymie ban in reversing abortion-rights ruling
- AP source: Dodgers sign Alex Wood to $4 million, 1-year deal
- Experts warn Puerto Rico not prepared for big earthquakes
- US points to dissent in Iran in wake of deadly drone strike
- Ahead of impeachment trial, Trump suggests not having it
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump says Pelosi, Dems defended Iran general
- US to send home some Saudi military students after shooting
- 2020 Democratic race is wide open in Iowa as caucuses near
- Leading NGOs boycott Saudi Arabian G20 civil society talks
- PSG's 'Fantastic Four' in attack may be hurting the defense
- After 2 TDs in Seahawks' loss, Lynch 'not sure' on future
- Han returns to work as Kaohsiung mayor
- Tinkle scores 20 as Oregon State beats No. 24 Arizona 82-65
- Video: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown
- Defending champ Sandgren wins 1st round match in Auckland
- Former top stockbroker to go on trial for fleecing clients
- High anxiety: Proposed US hemp rules worry industry
- Green Party Taiwan facing existential crisis after 2020 legislative election
- No evidence of human-to-human transmission amid Wuhan pneumonia outbreak: WHO
- Al-Shabab militants kill 3 teachers in Kenya, abduct 1
- Ex-prisoners who can vote sought for Wisconsin 2020 election
- Taiwanese airlines cancel flights to Manila due to volcanic eruption
- Wozniacki withdraws from Kooyong ahead of Australian. Open
- KMT members demand that Chairman Wu resign as party chairman
- Former Pope Benedict warns against relaxing priest celibacy rules
- Moscow to host meeting of Libya's rival leaders
- Severe weather in Afghanistan, Pakistan leaves 43 dead
- Germany's Siemens to fulfill Australia coal mine contract
- China cries foul after 60 countries congratulate Taiwan's President Tsai on re-election
- China auto sales fall again in 2019 amid trade war
- AP PHOTOS: Japan honors young adults on Coming of Age Day
- 2020 Taiwan elections: battle of the generations
- Taipei-Hualien bus service providers offer discounted fares
- Free festive hand lanterns to given out in central Taiwan
- Taiwanese entrepreneur plants trees out of love for the earth
- Cameron Smith wins Sony Open in another Hawaii comeback
- Graffiti painted on Copenhagen's Little Mermaid statue
- Huge Russian doping corruption case finally reaches court
- Left-wing Israeli parties unite ahead of March election
- On Football: Some answers, lots of questions for title games
- Real estate agent scales new heights with unique triathlon
- Taiwan Futures Exchange to launch sustainability indices in 2020
- Dual-role players? Defensemen as wingers show it can be done
- French summit aims to boost counterterror fight in W. Africa
- Israeli military: Warplanes damaged in flooding at air base
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Danish volunteer firemen to help with Australia wildfires
- Taiwan’s Tri-Mountain certified as Muslim-friendly
- France congratulates Taiwan election winners
- Ex-Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou silent on KMT reform
- Queen to host crisis summit on Harry and Meghan's future
- Niger says 89 soldiers killed in attack by extremists
- Spain: New left-wing coalition Cabinet members take oaths
- Alaska man rescued weeks after remote cabin burned down
- Denmark: Little Mermaid sprayed with 'Free Hong Kong' graffiti
- Iran protests: Videos allegedly show police firing at demonstrators
- Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang to continue leading cabinet after reshuffle
- Thailand eases royal motorcade rules to unblock traffic
- China likely to increase pressure against Taiwan: analysts
- Taiwan's financial holding firms post record net profit in 2019
- Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket bosses set to meet in Dubai
- Chinese expats call on Taiwan's leader to support Hong Kong protesters
- China says Human Rights Watch barred over protest support
- While shuttered at home, China exploits social media abroad
- 2020 Watch: Will the debate provide any clarity?
- Conservative philosopher Roger Scruton dies at 75
- 2 more weightlifters set to lose Olympic medals for doping
- Leader of Georgia's breakaway province of Abkhazia resigns
- Biden picks up Colin Allred as 10th Black Caucus endorser
- Israeli who crossed into Jordan sentences to 4 months
- Indonesia sentences American man to 9 1/3 years for drugs
- Sarri sheds his stubborn style at Juventus and finds success
- Trial delayed for French priest accused of abusing 75 boys
- Nepal's main airport cuts the heat amid worries over power
- US Air Force names 2 airmen found dead at base in Germany
- Multi-nation African force kills top militant near Lake Chad
- India's ruling party lawmaker threatens to shoot protesters
- Mother of murdered child wins Taiwan election bid, Han fans go on attack
- 3 reported killed in crash of trainer plane in China
- Israel to speed up extradition of woman in sex-abuse case
- AP Photos: Ash billows from Philippine volcanic eruption
- US troops clear rubble from Iraq base days after Iran strike
- Lawyers on strike too, as French pension resistance rages on
- Bundesliga, Amazon want to predict what happens next
- For decades Iranians have risen up, only to be put down
- Humble Aguero still the standard bearer for strikers in EPL
- AP Food: The perfect baked potato begins with russets
- Alleged contract killer admits murder of Slovak couple
- Retired NY Giants running back finishes his 13th marathon
- Huge predawn explosion rocks Stockholm, no casualties
- The struggle continues for Thailand's opposition
- Britain summons Iran envoy over arrest of UK ambassador
- Pakistan court overrules Pervez Musharraf death sentence
- Catalan Puigdemont, sought by Spain, to attend EU parliament
- Austrian BASE jumper rescued from side of Thai cliff
- Body camera video records moment officer is hit by a train
- Pakistan court overturns death penalty for ex-president
- Greek court postpones retrial in US tourist's beating death
- Warm weather lures wild horses onto beach, into path of cars
- Taipei’s Yangmingshan blooms with cherry blossoms
- WikiLeaks' Assange in UK court fighting extradition to USA
- Israeli police raid religious group complex in Jerusalem
- AP Source: NHL All-Star game to feature women 3-on-3 event
- Zimbabwe's president meets visiting Chinese foreign minister
- Beyoncé snubbed at Oscars; Elton John, Randy Newman get nods
- Off-duty detective struck by car, killed after helping woman
- Stocks open a bit higher on Wall Street ahead of busy week
- England coaching shake-up sees Proudfoot join from Boks
- Prague inks partnership with Taipei after snubbing Beijing
- Justices turn away appeal of women who went topless at beach
- Police: General Motors employees caught racing in Corvettes
- Queen's summit: Key questions on Prince Harry's future
- US, UK officials meet as PM Johnson's Huawei decision nears
- Democrat Cory Booker ends his presidential bid after polling and fundraising struggles
- UN agency: Thailand reports case of coronavirus from China
- Tough times for journalism in Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Turkey
- NHL extends Buffalo's agreement to host combine through 2022
- UAE, Indonesia reach multi-billion dollar investment deals
- Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
- Here we go again: #DirectorsSoMale at the Oscars
- Florida Capitol girds for rally, debate over teacher raises
- British campaign group urges UK to improve Taiwan relations
- High-gear diplomacy aims to avert U.S., Iran conflict
- Jaguars fire offensive coordinator DeFilippo after 1 season
- AP FACT CHECK: No, Trump didn't save preexisting conditions
- Weinstein back in court as jurors winnowed for rape trial
- Panelist Abby Huntsman says she's leaving 'The View'
- Minnesota court rejects 2 major permits for PolyMet mine
- Lawsuit over teen's diagnosis, treatment heads to trial
- Mourinho close to making first signing as Tottenham manager
- Queen agrees to let Harry and Meghan move part-time to Canada after 'constructive' royal summit
- Queen says she would have preferred Harry, Meghan to remain full-time royals but respects wish for an independent life
- 1 dead in Guinea protests against president seeking 3rd term
- German police officer in hot water over Hitler lookalike
- AP POLL ALERT: Baylor leapfrogs Duke, Kansas for No. 2 spot in men's Top 25 on strong road wins; Gonzaga still No. 1
- Gonzaga stays No. 1 as Baylor makes up ground in Top 25 poll
- Dakar minus grieving motorbike riders gives drivers problems
- Court clears environment protesters over stunt at Swiss bank
- Police in Virginia are responding to a report of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County
- Push to ban assault weapons in Virginia meets resistance
- Panama Canal announces freshwater surcharge amid scant rains
- Malta's new leader takes office amid demands for truth
- Police respond to active shooter report near Virginia school
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 19-25
- Impeachment? Iran? Early state voters more swayed by basics
- Volcano spews lava on Galapagos island
- A look at the major players in Libya's shape-shifting war
- ITF, Grand Slam tournaments pledge $400K for wildfire help
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Taika Waititi react to Oscar nominations
- 5 contenders vie to lead UK Labour back from election defeat
- POLL ALERT: South Carolina leads women's Top 25 after wild week when 11 ranked teams lost; Baylor, Stanford, UConn next
- Israel's lawmakers deliver setback for Netanyahu immunity
- South Carolina new No. 1 in women's Top 25 after 1-2-3 lost
- UN says Lebanon made payment to restore UN voting rights
- Greece orders anti-abortion ads removed from Athens metro
- Too hard to move a couch? Rental startups see a market
- Trump to promote trade deals in Sunday speech to US farmers
- Gene-editing tool's pioneers win Israel's Wolf Prize
- Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
- NAACP lawsuit claims Census Bureau is unprepared for count
- Judge: Hanukkah attack suspect may need death-penalty lawyer
- Brazil documentary gets Oscar nomination, exposes division
- Florida lawmakers debate if college athletes can be paid
- Milan designers hybridize menswear for next fall/winter
- Chiefs revenge tour begins with Houston, gets Tennessee next
- Arizona store gives 'Star Wars' record back to Mark Hamill
- Eli Manning wins 2020 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award.
- Ex-North Carolina trooper pleads guilty in arrest beating
- Fifth annual SheBelieves Cup field includes US, England
- Authorities: Kosher store shooters planned attack for months
- Albania opposition leader innocent on abuse of party funds
- Microsoft ends free Windows 7 security updates on Tuesday
- Showtime says 'Shameless' will air final season this summer
- Vols violations include player promoting replica jersey sale
- Nationals prospect Fausto Segura dies at 23
- Slavia Prague forward Mick van Buren loaned to Den Haag
- Trial opens in suit over Border Patrol detention conditions
- California weighs unique intersex surgery ban for some kids
- Innocence claim in 1976 rape may continue in appeals court
- Australia-bound flight lands in Honolulu with dead passenger
- Embracing road warrior mentality why Titans go to KC next
- Mueller probe witness pleads guilty on child sex charges
- NZ fan who racially abused Jofra Archer banned for 2 years
- Boy in Mexico school shooting used grandfather's guns
- Vote on NJ bill to bar certain vaccine exemptions uncertain
- Canada to get access to recorders from downed plane in Iran
- Villa signs Reina on loan from AC Milan as injury cover
- Ravens' memorable 2019 season spoiled by early playoff exit
- Man found guilty of setting deputy on fire gets 16 years
- Baltimore sees 15 shot, 5 fatally, in warm winter weekend
- Injured baby right whale given grim prognosis after 2nd look
- Mexican video confirms death of female drug cartel gun woman
- Smith, Herrmann agree to minor league deals with Rays
- Startups see a market in renting couches by the month
- Hinch, Luhnow fired for Astros' sign stealing
- Drug charge to be dropped against Patriots safety Chung
- Top young US men's players uncertain for Olympic soccer
- Oklahoma attorney general sues distributors of opioids
- Witness recalls panic after children swept to sea in Oregon
- Zimmer, Vikings aim to get over hump with changes inevitable
- Democrats set to clash in final debate before Iowa caucuses
- White Sox announce new managers at Triple-A, Double-A
- Redskins promote Kyle Smith to VP of player personnel
- WR Theo Howard transfers from UCLA to Oklahoma
- Trump use of doctored Pelosi-Schumer photo draws Muslim ire
- US drops its designation of China as currency manipulator in advance of trade-pact signing
- Queen Elizabeth backs Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's part-time plans
- Kashmir awaits restoration of internet with hope and skepticism
- Ex-US Treasury worker pleads guilty in Russia probe leak
- Trump to become fan in chief at college football title game
- David Peralta, D-backs finalize 3-year, $22 million deal
- Barcelona replaces coach Ernesto Valverde with former Real Betis manager Quique Setién
- Athletics acquire infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp from Cubs
- Lebanese protesters block road outside central bank
- Business Highlights
- Shooter at Florida zombie festival gets 30 years in prison
- Barcelona replaces Valverde with former Betis coach Setién
- Parma up to 7th in Serie A with 2-0 win over Lecce
- Kentucky woman pleads not guilty to murder in dog attack
- Cavs rookie Windler out for rest of season with leg injury
- McConnell on US-Iran strategy: 'Let's not screw it up'
- Tigers agree to 1-year deal with right-hander Iván Nova
- Stefanski officially hired as Browns coach, GM search on
- Trump to hold Des Moines rally days before Iowa caucuses
- Erie museum director departs after work behavior reports
- Ex-pharma exec sentenced to nearly 3 years in bribery scheme
- Arizona State extends Edwards' contract 2 years through 2024
- Pair of No. 2 Bears: Baylor men and women ranked AP No. 2
- Smoke and poor air quality affects Australian Open practice
- Texans face long offseason after collapse against Chiefs
- UN envoy for Colombia: Peace depends on stopping killings
- Charges dropped against man in wife's 1990 slaying
- UNC Wilmington fires McGrath at 5-14 start to season
- Prosecutors seek nearly 5 years in prison for ex-Congressman
- 49ers expect different Packers team in NFC title game
- High anxiety: Proposed US hemp rules worry industry
- Kentucky miners block coal train over missed paychecks
- Another Seahawks playoff run falls short of expectations
- Michigan seeks extensive records about underwater oil pipes
- 3-and-out: PGA Tour moving Byron Nelson from Trinity Forest
- Taiwanese star wins Best Actor at Asian Television Awards
- Illinois ag director resigns over response to rape email
- Rodgers-Adams connection has Packers 1 win from Super Bowl
- Will new measures to fight terrorism in the Sahel region be enough?
- Barcelona fire coach Ernesto Valverde
- US drops China's designation as currency manipulator
- Switzerland: Court clears climate activists over Credit Suisse tennis stunt
- Rachel Bloom to work in front, behind camera in Pop TV pilot
- US drops designation of China as currency manipulator
- Christmas crystal: Man charged with mailing meth to inmate
- Defense shines as Cornell tops Elmira 70-33
- Taiwan President pitches trade pact in meeting with U.S. think tank visitors
- Sanders didn't think a woman could be president, Warren says
- Fury predicts early KO of Wilder in heavyweight rematch
- Lee scores 18 to carry Southern U. past Jackson St. 56-50
- A look back at other infamous cheating scandals in sports
- GOP senators reject plans to dismiss Trump impeachment
- Judge refuses to second-guess family separations at border
- Suspect killed, 2 SWAT officers injured in Indiana shootout
- Third horse rescued in Kentucky where 20 others were killed
- Oilers' Kassian suspended 2 games for attack on Tkachuk
- Prague signs sister city agreement with Taipei after dumping Beijing
- Kansas GOP to stymie ban in reversing abortion-rights ruling
- Taipei deputy mayor criticizes China's Taiwan strategy
- Head of ex-leaders: US killing made Mideast more `volatile'
- Total take-home pay up in Taiwan but regular wages stagnant
- Australia seeks closer Taiwan ties
- Boston University wins 3rd straight, rolls past Loyola 85-53
- Legion of Christ accused abuser removed from priesthood
- Warren's big night, late block help Pacers rally past 76ers
- Price, Canadiens end Flames' 5-game winning streak, 2-0
- US house speaker congratulates Taiwan's leader on re-election
- Ball leads Pelicans past Pistons in overtime, 117-100
- Ovechkin, Samsonov lead Capitals over Hurricanes 2-0
- Tatum and Brown lead Celtics to 113-101 win over Bulls
- Professor sues New York Times over story related to Epstein
- Panarin has 2 goals, 3 assists as Rangers beat Islanders 6-2
- Philippine volcano spews lava, ash for 3rd day, 30,000 flee
- Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers
- Marchand overskates puck in shootout, Bruins fall to Flyers
- Trainer sues California racing board over Justify drug test
- Gilgeous-Alexander's first triple-double leads Thunder
- Jackson sparks North Carolina A&T past Delaware State, 98-77
- Philippine volcano spews lava, ash for 3rd day, 30,000 flee
- Han Kuo-yu claims no interest in election subsidy nor KMT leadership
- Pope lifts Bethune-Cookman past Morgan St. 85-78
- Taipei MRT to offer up to 30% monthly discount on fares Feb. 1
- Blues beat Ducks 4-1, extend home winning streak to 9 games
- Warren, Brogdon help Pacers beat 76ers again, 101-95
- Taiwan's Investor Relations platform promotes ethical investing
- NC Central beats Md.-Eastern Shore 69-64 in OT
- Ovechkin moves up NHL goal chart, Caps top Hurricanes 2-0
- Donnie Yen's latest phat film premieres in Taiwan Jan. 23
- Howard lifts Alcorn St. past Grambling St. 87-69
- South Carolina State pulls away from Howard in OT, 101-95
- Randolph powers Florida A&M past Coppin State, 65-54
- Mississippi Valley St snaps streak, beats Alabama A&M 72-66
- Manuel's 27 points lead Montana past Portland State, 85-70
- Baylor All-America DE Lynch bypassing senior season for NFL
- Carter lifts Ark.-Pine Bluff past Alabama St. 61-56
- US warns vessels transiting Gulf amid tensions with Iran
- Today in History
- 'Joker' tops pack at Oscars
- SKorea's Moon could seek exemption of UN sanctions on NKorea
- Guatemala to swear in conservative Giammattei as president
- US officials cite deterrence to defend lethal drone strike
- Top-ranked Barty overcomes late collapse to win at Adelaide
- LSU wins its fourth national championship, ends Clemson's 29-game winning streak with 42-25 victory in title game
- Video shows suspicious 'suicide' in Hong Kong
- Taiwan’s Anti-Infiltration Act to take effect Wednesday
- China reports its exports edged 0.5% higher in 2019 despite US tariff war, after December growth rebounds
- Gordon's late magic lifts Orlando past Sacramento, 114-112
- Trump's Milwaukee rally kicks off election year in Wisconsin
- 6 big questions ahead of final debate before start of voting
- Lillard has 30 and Portland beats Charlotte 115-112
- Trump support for Iran protesters could fuel anti-US forces
- Warren: Sanders didn't think a woman could win White House
- Democratic debate allows one more jab before Iowa caucuses
- McConnell’s challenge: Shaping a trial amid Trump’s demands
- Idea to dismiss articles of impeachment cools in Senate
- AP source: Wazzu finalizing deal to make Rolovich head coach
- LeBron's 31 put Lakers past Cavs 128-99 for 9th straight win
- Afghan official: Bombs kill 2 children in northern province
- Bus falls after road collapses in China, 10 dead or missing
- Clemson defense withers as LSU rolls to championship
- Sania Mirza wins in WTA Tour return after more than 2 years
- Iraqis worry US-Iran tensions are eclipsing their protests
- Taiwanese author believes 'creation is like life'
- Prosecutors: Police raiding premises in 4 German states
- Column: Astros get the punishment, Dodgers pay the price
- STAT WATCH: FBS record for TD passes among feats by Burrow
- POLL ALERT: National champion LSU is No. 1 in final AP Top 25; Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon round out top five
- Big East a beast again with four teams showcased in Top 25
- It's halftime in the NBA, and time to look at some trends
- Champs! LSU finishes No. 1 in AP Top 25 for third time
- Asian shares rise ahead of US-China 'Phase 1' trade deal
- Cool, wet weather forecast in parts of Taiwan through weekend
- LSU's offensive dynamism wears Clemson out in title tilt
- Photo of the Day: China having a fit after nations congratulate Taiwan president
- KMT member who failed with presidential nomination seeks seismic reforms
- Australian village scorched by wildfires struggles with loss
- Monday Sports In Brief
- China will get tougher with Taiwan following President Tsai’s victory: Glaser
- Turkey: 115 soldiers detained over links to US-based cleric
- Indian state challenges new citizenship law in court
- Libya’s rival leaders leave Moscow, no peace deal signed
- Kyle Edmund wins amid rain delays at Auckland
- Taiwan KMT members suggest removing ‘China’ from party name
- Bye week hazardous for Chiefs and Ravens, but KC survives
- Nearly 90% of Taiwanese wish to work overseas
- First 'new immigrant' legislator looks back on achievements
- Memorial ceremony held for Taiwan Black Hawk crash victims
- US director Spike Lee to lead Cannes film festival jury
- Iran president calls for special court to probe plane crash
- Iran's judiciary says arrests have been made over shootdown of Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people
- European, PGA Tour take steps to single out slow players
- Australia wins toss, to field in 1st one-day match vs India
- Taiwan's forest recreational areas open during holidays
- US citizen dies in Egyptian prison after hunger strike
- Taiwan economy can keep growing without China: Wall Street Journal
- WHO declines to name new pneumonia after 'China' or 'Wuhan'
- Taiwan plans to donate 100,000 masks to Australia for bushfire relief
- 44% more Republicans than Democrats tweet to congratulate Taiwan president
- At Barcelona, Setién to lead the club he has long admired
- European Tour gets even tougher on slow play
- Iran disqualifies thousands from running for parliament
- French priest on trial, accused of sexually abusing 75 boys
- Japan reaffirms friendship with Taiwan despite China warning
- Taiwan KMT presidential candidate might lose recall as well: reporter
- Deputy prime minister calls Japan a nation with single race
- Tsai Ing-wen determined to defend Taiwan's sovereignty
- Lebanese protesters block roads against government inaction
- Shanghai breaks ties with Prague over Taiwan feud
- Volkswagen reports record sales of 10.97 million vehicles for 2019 on strong results in European home market.
- Philippines volcano: Residents warned to stay away
- DP World wins ruling against Djibouti over seized port
- Cardinal denies he manipulated retired pope on celibacy book
- Volkswagen hits record sales in bid to top auto industry
- Germany's top court mulls limits on spy agency's powers
- Andrew Yang fails to congratulate Taiwan president on Twitter
- Hungary rule on NGOs' financing seen in conflict with EU law
- Black mayor of racially diverse Iowa city backs Buttigieg
- Bad air doesn't stop qualifying for Australian Open
- Harsh weather kills 70 more people in Pakistan, Afghanistan
- Rights group criticizes Rwanda's ruling on former officers
- European leaders say they are triggering a dispute mechanism over Iran's failure to live up to terms of nuclear deal
- UK leader: Royal rift over Harry-Meghan plans can be settled
- European nations launch dispute over Iran's nuclear activity
- Top diplomat confirms EU powers launch Iran nuclear deal action, paving way for possible sanctions
- UK's Johnson says Huawei critics should suggest alternatives
- UK considers tax relief for troubled regional airline Flybe
- EU launches 1 trillion-euro plan to support Green Deal
- South Africa to strip refugees' status for any political act
- Commonwealth Games gold medalist gets 2-year doping ban
- Sheriff: 4 dead in Florida home, 1 person in custody
- German government signs $96 billion rail infrastructure plan
- Lawyers want former South African leader summoned to testify
- JPMorgan Chase's 4Q profits jump 21%, helped by trading
- Beach ranger: North Carolina surfer suffers shark bite
- Eight seasonal influenza deaths recorded in Taiwan last week
- Amid doc's murder case, lawsuits reflect battle over blame
- Ex-Green Beret admits to scheme to take government cash
- Pakistan: Avalanche kills dozens in Kashmir village
- European powers trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute process
- Ireland on track for February general election
- Japan's Abe among visitors to Oman to meet new sultan
- Indonesia: UAE crown prince to lead new capital construction
- Merkel's office says Germany will host Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday
- England loses another player as spin bowler Leach heads home
- Wells Fargo 4Q profit slides, hurt by lower interest rates
- Germany to host Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday
- Barcelona and Madrid to face 3rd-division clubs in Copa
- World's largest asset manager shifts focus to climate change
- Virginia teen charged in 'swatting' ring linked to neo-Nazis
- Citigroup profits rise 15%, helped by trading like JPMorgan
- Macron tries to calm tensions over retirement changes
- Tom Hanks' family offered Greek passport too for fire help
- Key moments in the unraveling of Iran's nuclear deal
- Cuba warns citizens to prepare for cooking-gas shortages
- WNBA, players reach tentative 8-year labor deal
- Iran warns of a "serious and strong response" to Europe's move toward possible sanctions as nuclear deal unravels.
- Warren vows to cancel college debt without awaiting Congress
- Sainz's Dakar Rally lead down to 24 seconds over Al-Attiyah
- 2 Swedish futsal players arrested for suspected match-fixing
- Booker not offering 2020 endorsement, taking a 'breather'
- The week in golf at a glance
- Gambia's ex-dictator Jammeh reportedly wants to come home
- NTNU to build new dorm for international students
- Workers say Sudan airport temporarily closed amid unrest
- Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street; Wells Fargo sinks
- AP sources: Democrats preparing for Wednesday vote to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate
- Bangladesh agrees to play 3 T20s, 2 tests & ODI in Pakistan
- Column: From 30 books to 30,000, and a gift back to Scotland
- Davos forum: Trump to attend, but Iranian official cancels
- Simple and Centralized File Management with Infortrend Office Shared Storage
- Police searching for Lesotho's first lady in murder probe
- Colton Underwood of 'Bachelor' fame has memoir out March 31
- Sudanese officials: Security forces contain armed protest from within the security apparatus, amid reports of unrest.
- Twins finalize 3-year, $30M contract with Sanó
- Swedish driver Ericsson lands hot chocolate company sponsor
- NASCAR changes rules to try to improve short-track racing
- Georgia O'Keeffe Museum is backdrop to US humanities grants
- UN says 'staggering' deaths of rights activists in Colombia
- Austrian skier Baldauf sentenced for fraud after doping
- 'Jeopardy!' producers say controversial question was mistake
- Video review of decisions coming to Olympic table tennis
- German prosecutors charge 6 more in VW emissions scandal
- Virginia House committee advances ERA
- Sheriff's deputies evict homeless moms from Oakland home
- Elizabeth Banks to be honored by Harvard's Hasty Pudding
- German foreign spying law tested at top court
- Kosovo woman, man repatriated from Syria charged with terror
- French director detained, accused of abusing teen actress
- Israeli court stalls case of Australia sex crime suspect
- Koepka ready to get back to work after nearly 3 months off
- Defense attorney requests hearing on missing Epstein footage
- Democratic group to spend an additional $50M targeting Trump
- Dutch YouTube star Nikkie de Jager says she is transgender
- Cyprus repays crisis-era IMF loan ahead of schedule
- Jury selection at Weinstein's rape trial enters sixth day
- Nigel Farage gets his way, and last laugh: Brexit is coming
- Migrant agency says hundreds are fleeing Libya fighting
- American Airlines sees more delay in return of Boeing Max
- Man accused of killing hotel worker in Anguilla sues resort
- Dating apps leak personal data, Norwegian group says
- Woman accused of nail-clipper stabbing charged with murder
- Woman caught trying to light explosive device in Walmart
- Mexico can't sell presidential jet, tries odd sales pitches
- Nationals finalize $11M. 2-year deal with Daniel Hudson
- Officials: Series of avalanches kill 12 in Himalayan Kashmir
- Prince William honors singer M.I.A. at Buckingham Palace
- Ecuador hires Jordi Cruyff as national team coach
- Declassified Cold War papers show UK funded news agency
- Yankees overhaul training staff after setting injury record
- Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back
- Big Ben, big bucks: Brexit bell plan hits financial hurdle
- Greg Schiano hires Robb Smith as Rutgers D coordinator
- US drinking more now than just before Prohibition
- Lawyer: Death row inmate went from life-taker to lifesaver
- Impeachment then and now, as Senate steeped in partisanship
- Capitals sign Nicklas Backstrom to $46M, 5-year extension
- Coach O: National champ LSU ready to win more titles
- A chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern Spain following a big explosion in an industrial zone
- Explosion in northeastern Spain triggers chemical emergency
- 6 guards, 15 others charged in Rikers Island bribery case
- Chilean tennis player Nicolas Jarry suspended for doping
- White Sox, reliever Cishek finalize $6 million contract
- Banks post big profits, but lower interest rates are a worry
- Vlhova builds another big lead over Shiffrin in slalom
- Parkland football team to run plays on Super Bowl field
- Peru court backs president's decision to dissolve Congress
- Trump in early stages of planning 1st visit to India
- Flyers GM Fletcher expects Patrick to return from migraines
- AP Top 25 Reality Check: A familiar top 10 looking to 2020
- Joe Roberson, Michigan AD during '97 championship, dies
- Warren, Sanders backers feud after 'Pocahontas' text message
- Gucci's Michele marks 5 years of challenging masculine codes
- Top draft choices Murray, Bosa make All-Rookie Team
- Middleman in killing of Slovak journalist points finger
- Russell Stover to cut jobs in some areas, add jobs elsewhere
- EU seeks to suspend chamber disciplining Polish judges
- Houston officials urge Texas governor to accept refugees
- Lynx hire former star Katie Smith as assistant coach
- Rebounding Atlantic City casinos see $3.3B revenue in 2019
- Students charged with shouting racial slurs sue UConn
- Rights group says China is trying to silence critics abroad
- Day Won: Browns' Stefanski impresses in roll out by Browns
- Cardinals acquire OF Dean from Marlins for prospect Burgos
- Usmanov buys 1st option on naming rights for Everton stadium
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- 'Homeland' star Patinkin lauds intelligence community
- Amazon lets third-party sellers use FedEx ground again
- Astros look ahead after firing of Hinch and Luhnow
- 'Unifying' art replaces mural that featured Confederate flag
- TV audience up slightly from last year for CFP championship
- Pompeo sees Japan, SKorea FMs as new sanctions hit NKorea
- Springsteen shows up for son's swearing-in as firefighter
- Debate to highlight eroding diversity in Democratic field
- Maryland man pleads guilty to threatening Florida Hispanics
- Black prosecutors back Gardner, say they've faced resistance
- St. Louis prosecutor invokes 'Ku Klux Klan Act' in lawsuit
- Senate Republicans plan vote on US-Mexico-Canada trade act
- Dem senator says he has 51 votes to restrain Trump on Iran
- Antonio Gates announces retirement following 16-year career
- Phillies cut former All-Star Odubel Herrera
- Targeting rich neighborhoods, man stole 1,300 people's mail
- Syria says its air defenses intercept attack on airbase
- Ex-player sues Penn State over football hazing allegations
- Officials: Jet fuel lands on playground near Los Angeles
- Can a woman win the presidency? Clash exposes deeper issue
- Lukaku nets 2 as Inter beats Cagliari 4-1 to reach quarters
- Thailand tightens the reins on freedom of speech
- EU launches 'fair minimum wage' initiative
- Spain: 'Chemical accident' triggers emergency at Catalonian factory
- Virginia Democrats weigh differing redistricting reforms
- Around 7% of children in the EU live in different country to their nationality
- Business Highlights
- Bills seek to end 'conversion therapy' in Kentucky
- Extreme Makeover: Pitt unveils ambitious 'Victory Heights'
- Officials: Dam at Mississippi lake could soon fail
- Kentucky clinic given OK to apply for abortion license
- Kentucky coal miners remain on tracks blocking coal shipment
- Tottenham, Newcastle advance from FA Cup replays
- Pistons' Rose tosses pen, NBA pencils him for $25,000 fine
- US authorities ask public for info about Mississippi prisons
- Experts seek answers behind constant quakes in Puerto Rico
- Top-ranked doubles player Farah tests positive
- Iowa star DE A.J. Epenesa announces he's entering NFL draft
- Democrats unveil billboard of Trump tossing paper towels
- Bears say they will hold training camp at home
- NCAA: Arizona St transfer Plavsic may play for Tennessee now
- Angels acquire pitcher Matt Andriese from Diamondbacks
- Auburn exceeds expectations as one of last unbeaten teams
- Title defenders: No. 2 Baylor women on roll into Big 12 play
- Anti-LGBT adoption bill heads to Tennessee governor
- Survey: Pay for private university presidents climbs 10.5%
- Smoke haze again forces delay in Australian Open qualifying
- Rivalry for Packers-49ers dates back 25 years
- Lawsuit: Ex-Volvo worker fired because he wasn't Swedish
- Man United scraps planned training camp in Middle East
- Mexico bishops urge no statute of limitations for sex abuse
- Seahawks face free agency questions beginning with Clowney
- Students back in court over Confederate statue case
- Kelly stays in-house: Rees named Notre Dame O-coordinator
- Ohio State suspends Muhammad, Washington for Nebraska game
- Democrats release new documents on eve of impeachment trial
- Suspect at large after shooting at high school in Bellaire, Texas, city says in tweet
- Student shot at Texas high school; suspect still at large
- Trump admin weighs shifting billions more for border wall
- Falcons answer fans' call for new uniform design for 2020
- Trump administration signals compromise on gas mileage rules
- Defending champ Sounders open camp with plenty of questions
- Man cleared of wife's murder asks daughter to call him
- Manager Alex Cora fired by Boston Red Sox amid MLB investigation into sign stealing
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining Amazon's spy series 'Citadel'
- Late Vanderbilt AD winner of NCAA's 2020 Pat Summitt Award
- Washington State hires Rolovich as coach, replacing Leach
- Red Sox manager Alex Cora fired in sign stealing scandal
- School official confirms victim of shooting at Houston-area high school has died
- AP source: Twins, 3B Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal
- AP Source: Panthers tab LSU’s Brady as offensive coordinator
- Treason trial begins of Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha
- No. 21 Buckeyes beat Nebraska, snap 4-game losing streak
- US sending Mexican migrants 1,000 miles from border
- Former national security adviser Michael Flynn files papers to withdraw guilty plea for lying to FBI in Russia probe
- Next generation of Taiwan's KMT fires first shot in fight for party reform
- Governor calls Rio de Janeiro water problems "inadmissable"
- Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea
- WHO warns China’s new coronavirus could spread
- The Latest: 6 Democrats take the stage for 1st 2020 debate
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Northam to ban guns from Capitol grounds
- Zoos from Taiwan and Japan forge sisterhood ties
- AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally
- Panthers LB Kuechly retiring after 8 seasons in NFL
- Police widows pack sentencing of widow who looted charity
- Sherod scores 18, Richmond tops Davidson for 13th win
- Factory fire breaks out in Kaohsiung
- Williams scores 26 points to lead Buffalo past Ohio 76-73
- Johnson leads way, Florida beats undermanned Ole Miss 71-55
- No. 11 Louisville escapes Pitt upset bid in overtime, 72-68
- Eichel's end-to-end rush sparks Buffalo's 4-2 win over Vegas
- Merzlikins records 2nd shutout; Columbus beats Boston 3-0
- LSU rallies in regulation to take down Texas A&M in OT 89-85
- Consolation prize: Clemson knocks off No. 3 Duke in hoops
- Plowden scores 19, Bowling Green ekes past W. Michigan 85-82
- Crosby collects 4 points in return, Penguins rip Wild 7-3
- Nelson scores twice, Islanders pound Red Wings 8-2
- Sibande's double-double helps Miami (Ohio) hold off Kent St.
- Jazz run winning streak to 10 with 118-107 victory over Nets
- Broncos hire ex-Giants coach Pat Shurmur as play-caller
- No. 4 UConn uses late runt to pull away from Memphis
- Young, Huerter power Hawks to 123-110 win over Booker, Suns
- Teague posts double-double to send Ball St. past E. Michigan
- Streaky Garza with 27, leads Iowa past Northwestern 75-62.
- Hobbled Toppin carries No. 13 Dayton past VCU, 79-65
- Stamkos' shootout goal lifts Lightning over Kings 4-3
- US-China pact signing to ease tension but leave much undone
- Shanghai bleats about Taipei agreement, cuts ties with Prague
- 4 Mexican soldiers drown in accident near Rio Grande
- Matthews' hat trick lifts Leafs past Devils 7-4
- Edwards, No. 23 Texas Tech hold off Kansas State 77-63
- Morgan, Lane spark 2nd-half rally, C. Michigan wins 74-67
- Bucks cruise past Knicks behind Antetokounmpo's 37 points
- Ingram's double-double helps UCF overwhelm Tulane
- China says Taiwan policy intact despite election results
- Toews scores in overtime, Blackhawks beat Senators 3-2
- Cheese, Jackson lead Akron's 72-49 rout of N. Illinois
- Australian wildfire smoke stokes health fears in cities
- Crosby posts goal, 3 assists in return, Pens rout Wild 7-3
- Taiwan to launch limited edition liquor, beer for Pres. Tsai’s inauguration
- HRW says China poses 'dire' threat to human rights
- Morant, Brooks lead Grizzlies to 121-110 win over Rockets
- Moss scores 20 points, No. 6 Kansas beats Oklahoma 66-52
- Mississippi St. cruises to 27-point win over Missouri
- Culver scores 17, No. 12 West Virginia stomps TCU 81-49
- Hellebuyck's 41 saves leads Jets past Canucks 4-0
- Davison's 3 sends Wisconsin past No. 17 Maryland, 56-54
- Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate in Iowa
- No. 14 Villanova survives scare, beats DePaul 79-75 in OT
- Streaky Garza with 27, leads Iowa past Northwestern 75-62.
- AP Explains: US sending asylum seekers to Central America
- Kessel, Hall score twice each, lead Coyotes over Sharks 6-3
- US-China pact signing to ease tension but leave much undone
- Draisaitl's 3-point game lifts Oilers past Predators 4-2
- Taiwan Lottery adds Lunar New Year prizes by NT$800 million
- Morant leads Grizzlies past Rockets 121-110 for 6th straight
- AP Explains: Fight for Venezuela's National Assembly deepens
- Lindell scores winner in OT, Stars rally to beat Avs 3-2
- Clemson upsets No. 3 Duke 79-72 to earn rare ACC double
- Taiwan deserves respect from China: Tsai
- Nolley, Radford combine for 42, Hokies top Wake Forest 80-70
- Trump taps 'strong, silent type' to lead impeachment defense
- Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
- The Crossing: What to watch as impeachment heads to Senate
- Harris' late layup sends Nevada past scrappy Wyoming 68-67
- Analysis: Dems strain for civility, contrasts burst through
- Leonard scores 43 in 3 quarters as Clippers rout Cavaliers
- Israel's unlikely Olympic baseball team dreams big for Japan
- Virginia poised for historic vote on Equal Rights Amendment
- Theories persist about mystery drones seen in rural region
- Isner outlasts Sandgren at ASB Classic; top-seed ousted
- Taiwan human rights groups demand action against budget for eID card
- Powell, Doncic lead Mavericks past beat-up Warriors 124-97
- Kerber out of Adelaide International with lower back injury
- Legislation intended to curb Chinese infiltration signed into law by Taiwan's president
- KMT member begs contentious pro-China legislator to quit amid reform crisis
- Mozambique's Nyusi begins 2nd term amid violent challenges
- Cabrera completes 2nd upset in 2 days at Hobart WTA event
- Photo of the Day: Study in contrasts between Hong Kong and Taiwan leaders
- Cambodia: Opposition leader Kem Sokha goes on trial
- Russia says US Indo-Pacific strategy is to contain China
- Taiwan election results will not change policies: China
- Iran's foreign minister speaking in India says U.S. arrogance has fueled 'mayhem' in the Middle East
- Iranian foreign minister says protests erupted because people were 'lied to' about the cause of a commercial plane crash
- Business as usual? How Europe's royals mix work and duties
- To stop sign stealing, MLB could fight tech with tech
- Six coaching changes a highlight at midpoint of NHL season
- Current NHL coaches listed by longest tenure with team
- Pankster appears in Australian court for driving flooded car
- 5 climbers attempt to scale Everest during harsh winter
- Despite risks, villagers made Philippine volcano their home
- Stokes wins ICC's player of the year award
- Iran's president says European soldiers in Mideast 'may be in danger' after 3 nations challenge Tehran over nuclear deal
- Iran president: European troops in Mideast may be in danger
- Asian shares decline on revived jitters over trade deal
- Shuttle bus services announced for 2020 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival in New Taipei
- KMT Chairman Wu steps down after disastrous election defeat
- Taiwanese seniors advised to chew to prevent dementia
- Taiwan to give 100,000 face masks to Australia amid wildfires
- Japan gov't minister to take paternity leave, still a rarity
- US-China pact signing to ease tension but leave much undone
- German economic growth slows to 0.6% in 2019
- China: Possible that new virus could spread between humans
- Gedson Fernandes joins Tottenham as Mourinho's 1st signing
- New YouBikes launched in Taipei's Gongguan
- Tourism breathes new life into S. Taiwan's Kenting, passes 4 million mark
- Putin delivers state-of-the-nation address
- Japanese, British designers create Taiwan-themed icons in support of freedom
- China blasts human rights report, praises current situation
- Iran's state-run media say British ambassador to Iran leaves the country after being arrested and briefly detained
- Environmental issues top worries for those heading to Davos
- News anchor loses case over Taiwan president’s LSE diploma
- Sudan reopens airspace after end of armed mutiny; 2 killed
- 'Armless Archer' Stutzman and his disarming sense of humor
- Spain: Search for missing person after chemical blast
- UK inflation at lowest since late 2016, stokes rate cut talk
- 'Amazing': New embryo made of nearly extinct rhino species
- Police: Mafia ripped off EU for millions in farm aid
- Songwriter urges children to sing Taiwanese songs
- Prolific scorer and whistleblower, Aluko retires from soccer
- Documents suggest Thomas Markle to testify in Meghan lawsuit
- Qatar seeks to mediate amid tensions after US strike in Iraq
- Protests take toll on Hong Kong tourism
- Police in North Macedonia find 36 migrants packed in truck
- Young activists bid to join climate case at top German court
- Health insurer UnitedHealth trumps 4Q profit expectations
- Lebanon: 59 arrested after protest clashes near central bank
- Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims
- World champion boxer Besputin faces doping charge
- Germany: Gorilla injured in zoo fire shot dead by police
- AP Photos: Navigating the desert in the Dakar Rally
- Taiwanese man accused of murdering Chinese wife in Thailand wanted for fraud
- Pope names 1st woman manager in Vatican Secretariat of State
- Bank of America 4Q profits fall with lower interest rates
- US firm offers free cybersecurity help to federal campaigns
- Thai army chief signs intelligence pact with Indonesia
- Egypt loses pilot in fighter jet crash in Sinai
- Taiwan's President Tsai appoints new Chief of the General Staff
- Pentagon ups pressure on Taiwan’s TSMC to produce chips in the U.S.
- Iran president slams removal of candidates from elections
- Florida man settles legal battle with city for $875,000
- A look at Europe's Mideast presence after Iran's warning
- Russia: Putin proposes more powers for parliament
- Nissan adds nearly 308K vehicles to Takata recall saga
- Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea off Africa led world in 2019
- Carmichael, Covert, Hill make centennial Hall of Fame class
- Goldman Sachs profit falls 24% on much higher expenses
- EU legal opinion: mass data retention at odds with EU law
- The Tass news agency says Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has given his resignation to President Vladimir Putin.
- Guitars signed by rock stars taken from Florida storage unit
- Police: Same suspect may be behind Florida ATM explosions
- Report: Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
- To experience New Zealand’s rugged beauty, go by camper van
- Hungary police seek drug dealing charges against 2 Dutch men
- Democrats disclose new documents ahead of impeachment trial
- Flynn, Wetzell lead No. 7 San Diego State past Fresno State
- Turkish agency says staff members detained in Cairo
- Smelly Rio de Janeiro water supply has residents on edge
- Kenyan runner Kipketer suspected of anti-doping rule breach
- Health care and tech stocks lead early gains on Wall Street
- German beekeepers stage sticky protest on ministry steps
- Anger, emergency measures in smog-stifled Balkan cities
- EU comes to aid of Poland over WWII row with Russia
- Speaker Pelosi names House chairmen Schiff, Nadler among the prosecutors for President Trump's Senate impeachment trial
- Albania expels 2 Iranian diplomats
- UN court to rule next week in Rohingya genocide case
- Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season
- 100s of migrants gather in Honduras to attempt new caravan
- Back coaching in Germany, Klinsmann hunts for paperwork
- Former UL, Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino lands at Missouri St
- Sonoma County prepares to sue PG&E for damages from fire
- Croatia launches international bid to buy fighter squadron
- Government backers block Venezuela legislative meeting
- Does the naked body belong on Facebook? It’s complicated
- Vegas Golden Knights fire Gerard Gallant, name Peter DeBoer coach
- African Cup of Nations moving back to January in 2021
- Golden Knights fire Gallant, name DeBoer new coach
- Germany investigates 3 people suspected of spying for China
- Russian government, PM Medvedev resign after Putin unveils reforms
- London pledges contribution to Auschwitz-Birkenau foundation
- 10-man Fiorentina beats Atalanta 2-1 to reach quarterfinals
- Fever chart: Earth had its hottest decade on record in 2010s
- Kosovo president hurt from intl’ 'amnesty' on Serbia crimes
- The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin has named Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin as Russia's new prime minister.
- Thornier trade issues await after in initial US-China deal
- Sainz stretches lead in Dakar Rally as Alonso flips his car
- GM says over 1,350 temps will get full-time jobs by March 31
- Groups: Syrian planes strike market in rebel area, 15 dead
- Sheriff: Deputies kill man who ran at them with a knife
- Tourists can help rebuild storm-ravaged town in Florida
- Federal judge blocks administration from enforcing order allowing state, local officials to reject resettling refugees
- Dortmund promotes American 17-year-old Reyna to first team
- Ahead in the clouds: Alibaba plans to change the Olympics
- Florida governor says land buy will stop Everglades drilling
- Cyprus urges police to investigate match-fixing allegations
- EU official: North Macedonia ready for membership talks
- Greece creates migration ministry after surge in arrivals
- 5 corpses found in clandestine burial pit in southern Mexico
- Judge agrees to block Trump order on refugee resettlement
- Pressure building on rural north Mississippi dam
- Mexico City subway says pee causes escalator breakdowns
- Amazon to invest $1 billion in India
- Downing Street rejects allegations that Flybe got state aid
- Crosby's return makes resilient Penguins diligent, dangerous
- NASCAR to run Xfinity race on Indy road course for 1st time
- 3 men rescued from capsized fishing boat off Oregon coast
- Tennessee sheriff: Active shooter is on McGhee Tyson airbase
- Tim Hudson hired as Auburn's volunteer pitching coach
- Serena Williams to highlight Fed Cup roster for US
- German lawmaker's office window riddled with bullet holes
- Israel starts pumping natural gas to neighboring Egypt
- Guatemala goes after ex-lawmakers after change of government
- US, China sign initial trade deal aimed at easing tensions, helping US farmers; thornier issues left for future talks
- US backs Brazil's bid for membership in Paris-based OECD
- New book of Zora Neale Hurston stories is out this week
- Virginia House votes to ratify ERA; Senate expected to follow later Wednesday
- Who are the House's 7 impeachment prosecutors?
- Grrrrr! Angry herders secure bear ban from France's Macron
- 'OK, Boomer' makes a Supreme Court appearance in age case
- Authorities charge man with killing wife, 3 children, dog
- House votes to send impeachment articles to Senate for President Trump's trial
- Rare video shows 5 mountain lions together in California
- Virginia moves to brink of becoming crucial 38th state to pass Equal Rights Amendment, but it may be too late
- Phoenix Suns sign forward Tariq Owens to two-way contract
- SC supporters of abortion restrictions vow to keep fighting
- US investigating why jet dumped fuel that doused schoolkids
- AP Exclusive: State voucher violations leave details unknown
- Amid transport chaos, Paris mens' fashion shows get underway
- Perry makes go-ahead 3 with 2.6 seconds left, Lafayette wins
- Avenatti arrested for new alleged crimes while on bail
- Environmental groups challenge plastics complex permit
- Military officials: 3 in custody after live mortar round found in their vehicle at gate to Pearl Harbor base
- Prosecutors allege decades-long abuse by Epstein
- US lobster industry hopes new deal renews trade with China
- Rangers finalize deals for 3B Frazier, reunion with Chirinos
- 3 detained trying to bring live mortar round to Pearl Harbor
- Groups push for 'Medicare for All' support as primaries near
- 'We're expecting!': Georgia Aquarium announces baby beluga
- Boise State promotes Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator
- Zampese joins Redskins as QBs coach on Rivera's staff
- Anti-corruption mission in Honduras in precarious position
- Warren-Sanders rift has progressives nervous about fallout
- Adoptees can access birth certificates under new NY law
- Sanders' wife on feud with Warren: 'This discussion is over'
- China hopes UN meeting spurs India-Pakistan talks on Kashmir
- Bloomberg won't release women from nondisclosure agreements
- Florida could expand law to compensate wrongfully imprisoned
- Does the naked body belong on Facebook? It’s complicated
- Crafting for critters: Australian fires prompt global effort
- Offspring of popular eagle cam birds dies in Florida ranch
- West Point cadet sought donations to host porn star for date
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's false superlative on China deal
- Man who challenged deportation to Iraq wins, can stay in US
- Report: Vets missed chances involving Breeders' Cup fatality
- AP Exclusive: ICE subpoenas sanctuary city law enforcement
- Gophers star Pitts still suspended, Bello sisters back
- News flash from Florida legislators: Telegraph era is over
- Think tank says UAW deals increased automakers' labor costs
- Senior tour long, long ways off for Phil Mickelson
- AP Exclusive: Justice changing how inmate risk is assessed
- Orphaned teen told he can't live in senior living community
- Cora remorseful, Red Sox begin search for new manager
- Does the naked body belong on Facebook? It’s complicated
- Police: Husband nearly ran over wife 2 years before killing
- MacKay to run for leadership of Canada's Conservative party
- Turkey lifts more than 2-year block of Wikipedia
- Stirling's 95 helps Ireland to win over Windies in 1st T20
- Column: Tagliabue in Hall of Fame despite head injury issue
- Dow 29,000: Here are other times Dow has crossed milestones
- Review: Marcus King stirs soul, rock, country on 'El Dorado'
- Canada seeking official status in Iran plane downing probe
- Yankees trade Tarpley to Marlins for minor leaguer Nelson
- Accusations emerge about family of Mexico school shooter
- Northam declares state of emergency ahead of gun rally
- Rooney: Steelers standing pat at QB heading into 2020
- Asylum agreements with Central American nations challenged
- Top women's players to be part of NHL All-Star Weekend
- Police: 86-year-old man robs SC bank; caught shortly after
- Democrats differ on US-Mideast wars, with no clear exit plan
- Mathieu, Clark turn gambles by Chiefs into wise investments
- Mets stay silent on new manager Carlos Beltrán's future.
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Reporters claim new rules will hinder impeachment coverage
- Man United beats Wolves 1-0 in FA Cup replay, Rashford hurt
- Men charged with smuggling to help Pakistan nuke program
- Warriors sign Lee to multiyear contract, bring back Chriss
- Sieren's China: Can Taiwan become less isolated?
- Ukraine seeks Berlin's help in getting justice over downed jet
- Opinion: Putin sets out path to power beyond 2024
- Austria: Ruling conservatives fined €800,000 for campaign over-spending
- Antonio Gates ready to move on following 16-year career
- Trade deal: US eases sanctions, China to buy more US exports
- Connecticut man linked to impeachment has many legal woes
- Veteran referee Vinovich heads Super Bowl crew
- AP Top 25 Podcast: LSU's historic run; What's next in 2020?
- Key Kentucky lawmaker suggests creating pardons commission
- House Democrats formally hand off Trump impeachment case to Senate after procession across Capitol
- Mbappé nets 2 against former club as PSG wins 4-1 at Monaco
- Judge refuses to toss ex-coal CEO Blankenship's conviction
- Bloomberg campaign hiring ahead of Pennsylvania primary
- Rangers add to options at first, acquire Boston's Travis
- Small Iowa city agrees to plan for huge federal ghost town
- Ruling means city can't deny refugees over mayor's objection
- Commission investigating Florida high school massacre sued
- No charges for shooter who killed man at Christmas party
- AP Exclusive: State voucher violations leave details unknown
- 3 African nations reach preliminary deal in Nile dam dispute
- Tennessee Supreme Court schedules 2 more execution dates
- Sheriff: 3 face accusations of caging children in Alabama
- Titans lineman eager for 1st AFC title game in 9th season
- Rookie Nick Bosa makes big impact on improved 49ers defense
- Greg Schiano names Bob Fraser as Rutgers linebackers coach
- Ohio State's Day won't soon forget team's playoff stumble
- US military resumes counter-Islamic State operations in Iraq
- Trump's defenders to play to many audiences in Senate trial
- Democratic impeachment managers will need some GOP help
- Ex-NFL player Steve Gleason honored by Congress for ALS work
- Saint Francis tops reigning NEC champion Fairleigh Dickinson
- Sheriff: Florida deputy fatally shoots carjacking suspect
- Judge inspects Border Patrol facility as trial continues
- Indictment: Kansas researcher secretly worked for China
- Buttigieg nabs endorsement of New Hampshire congresswoman
- Brazil inaugurates rebuilt Antarctic research base
- Texas has executed a inmate for fatally shooting his wife, who had feared she would be killed by her husband
- Hawks F Parsons sustains concussion in wreck after practice
- Pelosi doles out impeachment pens, a signing tradition
- Wikipedia back online in Turkey after judge lifts ban
- LSU probing Beckham's apparent on-field payments to players
- Trump signs 'phase one' of trade deal with Communist China
- Davante Adams' drive to be great has become an 'obsession'
- Tsai says Taiwan is already independent, China invasion 'very costly'
- Bulls C Gafford leaves with right thumb injury
- Rocky Johnson, father of actor Dwayne Johnson, dead at 75
- Muguruza withdraws from Hobart International due to illness
- MLS' Los Angeles FC signs Dutch goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer
- Anosike leads Sacred Heart past Central Connecticut 66-55
- No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler
- Long Island holds off St. Francis (BKN) for 69-66 win
- Jefferson, Delpit among 6 LSU players entering NFL draft
- Alex Wood returns to Dodgers with incentive-laden new deal
- Funderburk leads NC State past Miami 80-63; Bryce returns
- Temperatures in N. Taiwan to dip to 11 degrees C over weekend
- Vassell, Polite help No. 9 Florida State edge Virginia 54-50
- Couisnard, South Carolina stun No. 10 Kentucky 81-78
- 'You called me a liar,' Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
- Claim linking sex equity education in Taiwan with STDs refuted
- Edwards, Hammonds led Georgia to 80-63 rout of Tennessee
- Roberston scores 31, Oklahoma women top No. 17 West Virginia
- 1 killed, 2 missing after fishing boat hits tanker in bay
- Hoyas beat No. 25 Creighton behind Yurtseven's double-double
- Deaver scores 25 to carry Navy over Lehigh 88-83
- Sekou Doumbouya scores 24, Pistons down Celtics 116-103
- Rutgers remains unbeaten at home, beats Indiana 59-50
- Tulsa shuts down East Carolina in second half for 65-49 win
- Furman edges Western Carolina 83-79 with late run
- Harris scores 34, leads Sixers past Nets 117-106
- Joyner scores 16 points to send Merrimack past Bryant
- Vietnamese worker kills 2, wounds 1 in S. Taiwan stabbing
- Jean-Baptiste, Ryan lead Chattanooga past Wofford 72-59
- Norman hits 6 3s, scores 20 as Duquesne beats Fordham in OT
- Potter lifts George Washington past George Mason 73-67
- Nelson's 3 at the buzzer puts American past Bucknell 61-60
- Dimitrijevic scores 26 to carry Mercer past VMI 73-62
- Davis, Lamb, Shungu lead Vermont past Binghamton 72-53
- Hartford squeezes past Stony Brook behind Marks' 14 points
- No. 18 Seton Hall rallies for road win over No. 5 Butler
- Nunn scores 33, Heat 18-1 at home after edging Spurs 106-100
- Key scores 13 to lead Indiana St. past Evansville 65-42
- Saint Bonaventure wins 4th straight, beats UMass 74-61
- Benning scores 15 to lead Fairfield past St. Peter's 61-51
- Kennedy, strong second half power victory for McNeese State
- Heat beat Spurs 106-100, improve home record to 18-1
- San Diego State to retire Kawhi Leonard's jersey
- Baylor uses big 1st half to cruise to 90-47 win over Kansas
- No. 2 Baylor wins 13th in a row 68-55 over Iowa State
- Jamal Murray exits game in 1st half after rolling left ankle
- Hepa, Ramey help Texas beat Oklahoma State 76-64
- Baylor routs Kansas moves into first in Big 12
- Broncos' Courtland Sutton in for DeAndre Hopkins ín Pro Bowl
- Powell's 23 help Raptors hold off Thunder 130-121
- Russell leads Rhode Island past St. Joseph's 71-61
- Bradley overcomes Missouri St. run with its own for the win
- Southeastern Louisiana beats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-56
- LaVine powers Bulls past Wizards 115-106
- Taiwan's Wang advances to 2nd round in Indonesia Masters badminton tourney
- Clark, Rizzuto lead Albany's OT win over New Hampshire
- Dickey lifts UNC-Greensboro over The Citadel 79-69
- Ghosn's Japan lawyer quits after client's flight to Lebanon
- Hong Kong leader says 'one country, two systems' could continue after 2047 deadline if loyalty to Beijing upheld
- Alex de Minaur out of Australian Open with abdominal strain
- US calls for smaller UN force in Mali, Russia says no change
- Sabonis scores 29 as Pacers top Timberwolves 104-99
- European Parliament passes pro-Taiwan resolutions
- Psychedelic 'Van Gogh Alive' expo now in Taiwan
- ETSU wins 11th straight at home, beats Samford 88-63
- Howard's big night sends Marquette past Xavier
- Smith scores twice, Blackhawks beat Canadiens 4-1
- Harris carries Stephen F. Austin over Cent. Arkansas 77-76
- El Darwich scores 36 in Maine's OT win over UMass-Lowell
- Bakers in India make 'world's longest' cake
- Hong Kong leader says special status can endure beyond 2047
- New Orleans beats Houston Baptist 106-98
- Simona Halep beaten by Sabalenka in Adelaide quarterfinals
- Voracek scores in OT, Flyers beat Blues 4-3
- Bile's 3 sends Northwestern St. past Nicholls St. 73-72
- Whitt Jr. scores 30 to lead Arkansas past Vanderbilt 75-55
- Hubb's 25 points lead Notre Dame past Georgia Tech 78-74
- Diallo scores 19 to lift Providence past St. John's 63-58
- Philippine volcano's quakes, cracks send more people fleeing
- Rose leads Temple to upset of No. 16 Wichita State
- Wilson scores 22 as South Dakota State beats North Dakota
- Ga Tech schedules football games against Alabama, Ga State
- Late hook shot carries UTEP past UTSA in OT
- Oturu scores 26 as Minnesota beats Penn State 75-69
- White leads Houston past SMU 71-62
- Porter, Dozier lead Nuggets to 100-86 win over Hornets
- Lewis, Alabama hand No. 4 Auburn its first loss, 83-64
- Bowie carries Sam Houston St. over Lamar 80-75 in OT
- Green scores 29 to lift N Iowa past Valparaiso 88-78
- Patient in Japan confirmed as having new virus from China
- 100s of migrants crossing Guatemala face new challenges
- Work by Taiwanese artist projected onto Taipei 101 during exhibition
- Colorado State hits 19 3-pointers, beats New Mexico 105-72
- UC Irvine dumps Cal St. Fullerton 74-61
- Carrefour Taiwan says sales of koala cookies aid animals amid wildfires
- Lillard leads Trail Blazers to 117-107 win over Rockets
- Stanford beats UCLA 74-59 for 1st win at Pauley in 15 years
- Scottie scores 21, Air Force holds off Boise State 85-78
- Shahid, Ward help North Dakota St. beat South Dakota 72-70
- Doncic gets another triple-double as Mavs edge Kings 127-123
- Senate takes over Trump’s impeachment after House handoff
- Senate expected to give Trump back-to-back trade victories
- 'Impartial Justice'? What to watch in Trump's Senate trial
- Buttigieg decision on police chief shadows presidential run
- Australia firefighters save world's only rare dinosaur trees
- Experts say Med Sea altered by Suez Canal's invasive species
- Magic snap Lakers' 9-game winning streak in 119-118 thriller
- Georgia set to execute man convicted of killing store clerk
- Artist uses snow as canvas for massive geometrical designs
- Isner wins again; Shapovalov loses at ASB Classic
- Builders behind deadly Taiwan earthquake collapse sentenced to compensation
- UNLV puts six in double figures, tops San Jose State 98-87
- 3 African countries trying out 1st malaria vaccine in babies
- Patient in Japan confirmed as having new virus from China
- Taiwan holds latest military drills following elections
- Video shows Kaohsiung teacher use Han Kuo-yu doll as eraser
- Former NATO chief praises Taiwan’s handling of fake news
- Pakistan arrests 71-year-old man in 2005 killing of UK woman
- Stolen away: Brooklyn pitcher recalls '51 sign-stealing scam
- German officials agree on plan to exit coal-fired power
- King Henry running wild in the postseason, carrying Titans
- List of seeded players for the Australian Open
- Right-wing parties in Israel unite, rejecting fringe list
- Mariota helping Titans on, off field despite being benched
- Taiwan looking to block abusive Hong Kong police from entering country
- German foreign minister flies to Libya to push peace effort
- Asian shares mostly up after signing of China-US trade pact
- US says its pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai sponsored by UAE
- England wins toss and bats in 3rd test, Wood in for Anderson
- Netizens call China 'West Taiwan' after Tsai's defiant interview
- Gauff-Venus Williams to meet in 1st round at Australian Open
- German parliament to decide on new rules for organ donors
- European clothing brand group for safety leaving Bangladesh
- Hong Kong protests biggest influence on Taiwan elections: poll
- Hong Kong leader says special status can endure beyond 2047
- Foodpanda couriers stage nationwide protest over pay cut
- Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
- UK police use of facial recognition tests public's tolerance
- AP Interview: Federer figures Nadal, Djokovic will pass him
- UN body welcomes 'milestone' in Qatar labor reforms
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN '20: Osaka, Djokovic try to defend titles
- Chats between spy and pro-KMT Chinese businessman revealed
- Taiwan and Czech Republic to deepen ties: Czech parliamentarian
- Singapore Air Force refueling plane lands in Taiwan
- Maas flies to Libya to push peace effort with Haftar
- Who is Mikhail Mishustin — Russia's next prime minister?
- Imam in Uganda is mocked for mistakenly marrying a man
- China says Russia ties not affected by Putin cabinet change
- Russia to vote for new prime minister in Putin reshuffle
- US envoy surprised that NKorea didn't give 'Christmas gift'
- Iraq's top cleric to have surgery after accident at home
- Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 5 government employees
- New Iowa caucus rules could spark clashing claims of victory
- Yemen separatists, government troops pull back from key city
- China's new regulations rolled out to culturally oppress Tibet
- AP Explains: New rules could muddle results of Iowa caucuses
- Pakistan recalls Malik and Hafeez for Bangladesh T20 series
- Dhoni dropped from India's list of contracted players
- Next Russian PM a career bureaucrat with no political desire
- Mississippi: Wide search for new leader of troubled prisons
- Iran's president says 'no limit' to nuclear enrichment
- LA-bound flight returns to Newark after flames seen by wing
- Australian Open defends playing despite poor air quality
- UN report lays out agonies faced by Syrian children amid war
- Setién has difficult task of replacing Suárez at Barcelona
- China-US trade deal a blip in seismic shifts of Asian trade
- India asks China to avoid raising Kashmir dispute at U.N.
- Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks
- Poland, Lithuania vow to resist Russian historical offensive
- Nancy Pelosi hands out impeachment pens, a signing tradition
- Why is Andrew Yang now silent on Taiwan?
- German researchers develop 1st test for new virus from China
- Rights group demands Israel rein in murky spyware company
- 26 charged in Puerto Rico to Wisconsin drug smuggling case
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN '20: Serena Williams tries again for No. 24
- Legal experts: Polish law undermines judicial independence
- Correction: Putin's Choice story
- Woman who fed vultures, gators settles lawsuit for $53,000
- Hong Kong: 'Stay loyal' and keep freedoms
- Russian parliament approves Mikhail Mishustin as new prime minister
- Brexit, Iran and Trump dominate on German defense minister's UK trip
- Lebanese protesters decry security forces' use of violence
- Ukrainian police open investigation of whether former US ambassador came under illegal surveillance before recall.
- Unloved Leipzig aims to break Bayern's hold on Bundesliga
- Turkey targets Kurdish rebels in Iraq, killing 4 Yazidis
- Six dead, 19 injured in Abu Dhabi after bus slams into truck
- Not easy being green: North Carolina dog births unique puppy
- Ukraine opens probe of possible surveillance of ambassador
- Banker found guilty of smuggling Picasso painting from Spain
- Boaters abandon burning ship near Gulf Coast
- European Central Bank officials say economy remains weak
- Morgan Stanley's 4Q profits jump, helped by trading boost
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN '20: Nadal, Djokovic, Federer still on top
- Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for newspaper editor
- Starbucks expands presence in low-income communities
- Bangladesh says once-submerged island ready for Rohingya
- Group finds US aircraft approval process effective and safe
- Austria against use of EU funding to support nuclear energy
- Nations of Iran crash victims press Tehran on investigation