英文新聞列表 English News List
- North Korea criticizes Pompeo over comments on nuke talks
- Photo of the Day: Taipei's North Gate Square at dusk
- UK's Labour divided over whether to back new EU referendum
- Wandering horse: Strolling mare causes stir in Frankfurt
- Venezuela's Guaido calls for military uprising, in video showing him surrounded by soldiers, detained activist Lopez
- Malaysia destroys 4 tons of ivory tusks, products
- Russian man gets 2 ½ years in jail for vandalizing painting
- Venezuela's Guaido in video calls for military uprising
- Venezuela's government says it is putting down a small coup attempt of military 'traitors' tied to opposition
- Police seek clues, motive for slayings of 4 in their home
- The Latest: Venezuelan govt says it is putting down coup bid
- The Latest: Bank sued by Trump 'committed' to providing data
- Detained activist Leopoldo Lopez says he was freed by military, calls on all Venezuelans to peacefully take to streets
- Tear gas fired on highway near Caracas air base where opposition leader Guaidó has appeared with soldiers
- Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams won't run for Senate in 2020
- Strikes grounds hundreds more Scandinavian Airlines flights
- Flag of Taiwan ally Vatican appears in China
- Rights group: 3,000 prisoners on hunger strike in Turkey
- CORRECTS: Venezuelan socialist leader Cabello calls on govt supporters to amass at presidential palace to defend Maduro
- Daniel Radcliffe to return to London stage in Beckett play
- EU court says France cannot apply stricter rules on Airbnb
- Vatican relaunches women's magazine team after resignations
- Italian GP set to continue at Monza to 2024
- Going, going, almost gone: Fund fees drop to record low
- Going, going, almost gone: Fund fees drop to record low
- New Estonian minister probed over alleged domestic violence
- Taiwan selected as ‘Destination Partner’ at 2019 VETA travel awards show
- Enigmatic Beluga whale lets people pet it in Artic Norway
- 8 Sri Lankan Cabinet ministers say intelligence warns of more suicide attacks by group behind Easter Sunday bombings
- TV star Zelenskiy officially named new Ukrainian president
- In video message, IS chief emulates other hunted leaders
- Guatemala President Morales voices unwavering support for Taiwan
- Taiwan donates additional US$355,722 for Indonesian post-quake relief
- Islamist financier, 6 others get life sentences in Egypt
- Spain's Socialists are open to negotiating deals with rivals
- US workers' compensation rose a moderate 0.7% in 1st quarter
- Undercover agent to testify in Chicago terrorism sentencing
- New Czech justice minister appointed amid protests
- Wimbledon targets using serve clock at 2020 tournament
- Netflix announces deal for film about Thailand's cave boys
- Congo Ebola cases hit record for most reported in single day
- Overall sales weakness weighs on GM in 1st quarter
- US workers' compensation rose moderately in 1st quarter
- Dallas officer tells 911: 'I thought it was my apartment'
- The musical 'Hadestown' leads Tony Awards nominations with 14 nods
- Turkey: 1 soldier killed, 3 wounded in YPG attack in Syria
- UN rights chief: Libya fighting endangers thousands of lives
- India elections: Why are Kashmiris not voting?
- 2028 Los Angeles Olympics revised budget nearly $7 billion
- US home prices rose 3% year over year in February
- Asia Pacific Social Enterprise Summit set to open May in Kaohsiung
- Woman seeks $1.5M in damages from neo-Nazi website founder
- Pompeo says US backs Venezuela's Guaidó in call for military uprising against Maduro
- Lake Ontario shipwreck hunters write book on discoveries
- UK experts arrive to help in Cyprus serial killer case
- Lebanese Cabinet begins discussing austerity budget
- Select list of nominees for 2019 Tony Awards
- Algerian ex-prime minister summoned in corruption probe
- Markets Right Now: US stocks are off to a mixed start
- US national security adviser urges Venezuelan military to 'protect the constitution' amid opposition call for uprising
- Haiti police kill suspected gang leader amid shooting probe
- Think tank urges 'zero accident' policy for Taiwan, China and US
- Israel swears in new parliament amid call for unity
- Barcelona manages Messi's time ahead of Champions League
- Vice President Mike Pence says 'We are with you!' to Venezuelans taking to the streets in uprising against Maduro.
- Instagram story aims to engage new generation with Holocaust
- Taiwan's badminton queen Tai makes history as longest-reigning world No.1
- Jill Biden says Joe must be a better judge of personal space
- New York City bans alcohol ads on city property
- Wales coach Gatland says England has not approached him
- Summer Movie Preview: 'The Lion King' roars again
- Dem chairman plans criminal referral for Trump backer Prince
- Revenue slowdown at Alphabet helps drag US stocks lower
- Venezuela foreign minister downplays magnitude of uprising, tells AP that US paid guards to release opposition activist
- The Latest: WH seems to rule out gas tax hike for repairs
- DHS chief says more funds needed to handle crush of migrants
- Russian oil firm asks for probe of contaminated supply
- Body of Brazilian model missing at sea is found
- 25 people killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian village
- Utility settles with family hurt in natural gas explosions
- Sudan's military rulers to protesters: No more 'chaos'
- Former football player sentenced for killing of wife in Utah
- Israel summons French envoy for diplomat's apartheid remark
- France's May Day protests placed under high security
- Texas stops sharing death row inmate's final statements
- Space station power shortage delays SpaceX supply run
- 'We are with you!' US says of Venezuela opposition uprising
- US opposes giving Roger Stone full copy of Mueller report
- US weighs designating Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group
- Opinion: Japanese Emperor Akihito's commendable silence
- Sri Lanka's Muslims under pressure after Easter Sunday bombings
- Millennial Money: 'Tidy up' so each dollar sparks joy
- Schumer says Trump not doing enough to protect 2020 election
- Omaha Beach is 4-1 favorite for the 145th Kentucky Derby
- Lawsuit says man from Somalia's been detained over 2 years
- Investigators rescue kidnapped Arizona couple in Mexico
- Feds had camera outside cartoon-contest attackers' apartment
- Foxconn CEO meeting at White House, reasons unclear
- Key events leading toward uprising in Venezuela
- Jewish students sue to oust pro-Palestinian panel from UMass
- Unseeded American Kudla upsets 5th-seeded Edmund in Munich
- It seems like Alzheimer's but peek into brain shows a mimic
- Carrie Underwood lifting up women on new Cry Pretty 360 tour
- Obamas unveil slate of series, documentaries for Netflix
- ‘Humble, humble, and humble again,’ deep reflection necessary ahead of Taiwan elections
- Ex-Texas A&M football player found guilty of murder
- Painful death scene doesn't deter soprano Karita Mattila
- Thomas starts Team Ineos era with 5th in Romandie prologue
- MGM Resorts plans to eliminate about 1,000 jobs by June
- Some 1,800 miners caught underground in South Africa
- Test dummies fall off Jersey shore coaster during safety run
- Mulvaney says he expects to stick around until 2020
- Arizona woman attacked by bees after hive falls on her head
- Buddy system: Bond between Jokic, Murray showing on court
- Wang, Brady, Siniakova advance at Prague Open, Sevastova out
- Sundance Film Festival co-founder pleads guilty to sex abuse
- Few heed latest call for caravan amid fear after police raid
- Top White House adviser says Trump still backing Moore
- VAR to be used at African Cup from quarterfinals onwards
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- The Latest: Facebook CEO declares 'the future is private'
- The Latest: Prosecutor says 36 victims had no notice of fire
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Doping fight: WADA gathers 2,500 samples from Russian lab
- APNewsBreak: Bomb plot suspect was kicked out of the Army
- Riverside areas prepare for record Mississippi River crest
- Barr to face Mueller report questions at Senate hearing
- UN welcomes momentum on Western Sahara, but parties at odds
- Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon to IL after missing 7 of 8 games
- Reward boosted in search for suspect in girlfriend killing
- Squirrel initially scares, then snuggles with subway riders
- Venezuela's political crisis exposes policy divisions in EU
- Former US Rep. Ellen Tauscher of California dies at 67
- Anchor dating to conquest found off Mexico's Gulf coast
- The Latest: Dallas police investigate leaked 911 recording
- Space rock left big crater on moon during full lunar eclipse
- Suit against USA Gymnastics seeks help for abused gymnasts
- FACEOFF: Carolina facing goalie questions with Mrazek injury
- Kristen Stewart celebrates young stars redefining sexuality
- Canciller chileno: líder opositor Leopoldo López y su familia ingresan como huéspedes a embajada de Chile en Caracas
- Chile says opposition activist Leopoldo López and family have sought refuge in ambassador's residence in Venezuela
- Rangers acquire Hobey Baker finalist Fox from Hurricanes
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Russian agent Butina lashes out at US justice system
- Chelsea's Rudiger out for rest of season with knee injury
- Harvard, MIT receive $9 million for research on cannabis
- Ex-CIA man accused of conspiring with China set for plea
- Dem 2020 hopeful Buttigieg releases 10 years of tax returns
- Tottenham's Vertonghen forced off after clash of heads
- Police: Man took 4-year-old, bound her, stuffed her in trunk
- PSG's defense falls apart again in 3-2 defeat at Montpellier
- Harris calls for teacher support ahead of S. Carolina rally
- Pennsylvania Senate debates move to replace voting machines
- Uprising in Venezuela spurs hopes of exiles living in Miami
- Autoridades locales: enfrentamientos en el municipio venezolano de Chacao dejan al menos 52 heridos
- Alphabet and Eli Lilly tumble while WageWorks and GE jump
- Board orders Puerto Rico to pay $340M owed to pension system
- In 'Knock Down the House,' the rise of an AOC-led storm
- Latest: Officials: Synagogue suspect had 50 unfired bullets
- The Latest: Coroner identifies 4 killed in Ohio home
- Democrats using veterans bill to try to block border wall
- Effort to get Trump's state tax return advances in NY Senate
- Coast Guard officer called 'terrorist' due back in court
- US searches of phones, laptops at airports rising, suit says
- John Singleton's work resonated to diverse audiences
- EPA reaffirms weed killer safe for users as court cases grow
- Dems say Trump agrees on $2 trillion infrastructure goal
- Apple's fiscal 2Q revenue, profit sag amid iPhone slump
- Former Colts Hall of Fame lineman Gino Marchetti dead at 93
- The Latest: Jury reaches verdict for Minneapolis cop
- Marlins' Brinson demoted to Triple-A; Cooper reinstated
- Column: Month between majors leaves little time to get ready
- Rays-Royals game postponed due to rain; doubleheader on deck
- Orioles, White Sox rained out; doubleheader Wednesday
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- 'Game of Thrones' actors sent well wishes to hospice patient
- Van de Beek gives Ajax 1-0 lead vs Tottenham in CL semifinal
- Dreams of social robots dashed again
- Lawmakers seek probe in heatstroke death of football player
- Trump welcomes NASCAR champ to White House
- Sam Whitelocks re-signs with NZ Rugby for 4 years
- Trump threatens 'full and complete embargo' and sanctions on Cuba if its troops do not cease operations in Venezuela
- Judge tosses $50M suit against Pennsylvania higher ed system
- Fire breaks out in Bennington College building
- Milano celebrates first House ERA hearing in over 30 years
- The Latest: Trump threatens Cuba embargo over Venezuela
- As Trump vows subpoena fights, Democrats weigh their options
- Student says Trump backers recruited him for Buttigieg smear
- Big battle brings record viewing for HBO's 'Game of Thrones'
- Angels' Tim Mead named president of Hall of Fame
- The Latest: Evacuations start as barrier fails at Davenport
- Nielsen's top programs for April 22-28
- Greek site of ancient synagogue confronts anti-Semitic past
- Jaguar Land Rover Defender assembly moved from UK to Slovakia
- USA Gymnastics' director of sports medicine lasts just 1 day
- UN envoy optimistic of Syria constitution committee soon
- Energy Department says it will remove plutonium from Nevada
- Federal judge throws out ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier's child-endangerment conviction related to Sandusky case
- Judge throws out ex-Penn State president's conviction
- Oprah Winfrey gets emotional at Hollywood empowerment event
- Alabama House approves near total abortion ban
- Wynn Resorts fined $35M for misconduct allegations response
- Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency: Two dead, four injured in shooting at North Carolina university
- Jussie Smollett will not return to 'Empire' for next season
- The Latest: EMS says 2 dead, 4 hurt in campus shooting
- North Carolina campus shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
- Woods uses leaderboard to interpret Augusta roars
- Ichiro Suzuki back with Mariners as special assistant
- Judge sparks outrage for no jail time in rape sentence
- Woods makes video for cancer victim on eve of Masters
- 3 police officers injured in clashes with violent fans
- Police: Suspect in custody after North Carolina campus shooting. Authorities say no one else is believed to be involved
- LA judge rules Spanish museum is rightful owner of painting Jewish woman surrendered to Nazis to escape Holocaust
- Justice Dept official: Mueller expressed concern to AG Barr about how findings of his investigation were being portrayed
- Head of Venezuela's secret police admonishes Maduro in letter written to the Venezuelan people
- LA judge rules Spanish museum can keep Nazi-looted painting
- Canciller chileno: líder opositor venezolano Leopoldo López deja embajada de Chile en Caracas.
- Mueller frustrated with Barr over portrayal of findings
- Judge rules Democrats' suit over Trump gifts can proceed
- Emperor Naruhito takes throne day after his father abdicates
- Mexico's oil company cuts theft, output still falling
- Honduras withdraws health, school privatization on protests
- Juan Guaidó llama a salir a las calles el 1 de mayo en una nueva protesta contra el gobierno de Venezuela.
- Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido urges military, civilians to take to streets in new mass protests Wednesday
- UNC Charlotte police chief says suspect in campus shooting was armed with a pistol, quickly disarmed by officers
- Pirates C Cervelli hit on wrist by pitch, leaves game
- UK opens inquiry into tainted-blood scandal
- Ex-Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas wins Democratic primary in race for seat of late North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones Jr
- Venezuela: Guaido calls for more street protests Wednesday
- Japan's new Emperor Naruhito inherits Imperial regalia as proof of succession in his 1st official duty as monarch
- El Salvador: Gangs try to force incoming leader to negotiate
- Japanese emperor Naruhito inherits regalia marking start of Reiwa imperial era
- Porcello pitches 8 shutout innings, Red Sox beat A's 5-1
- US, China begin new round of tariff war negotiations
- Bobrovsky, Blue Jackets beat Bruins to take 2-1 series lead
- González's 3-run homer helps Indians beat Marlins 7-4
- North Carolina campus shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
- The Latest: Court dings no-show neo-Nazi website founder
- Yankees' Sabathia becomes 17th pitcher with 3,000 strikeouts
- Canceled Formosa TV talk show returns on YouTube
- Wainwright pitches Cardinals past Nationals for 3-2 win
- Naruhito tells of his succession in first address as Japan's emperor, feels solemn as he thinks of its responsibility
- Antetokounmpo powers Bucks past Celtics 123-102 in Game 2
- Emperor Naruhito vows to fulfill his duty as a symbol of state and people as defined under Japan's Constitution
- Emperor Naruhito says in his first address he will stay close to the people as he keeps in mind his father's footsteps
- Alonso's sac fly gives Mets 4-3 win over Reds in 10
- Aguilar, Chacin lead Brewers past Rockies 4-3
- Police: Suspect in North Carolina campus shooting identified as 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell; charges pending.
- Physicians seeking Walter Jones seat advance to GOP runoff
- Cole allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Astros bash Twins 11-0
- New Zealand media to avoid ideology at mosque shooting trial
- The Latest: Senator says Barr lied at hearing, should resign
- Terry Gou departs Taiwan for White House to discuss Wisconsin Foxconn project
- Berlusconi suffers intestinal blockage, undergoes surgery
- Aguilar homers, Brewers come through late to beat Rockies
- Sweden grants asylum to 2 Pussy Riot activists
- Opinion: 2004's new EU members hold sway in European Union
- Japan's new emperor: Who is Naruhito?
- Sentencing in Chicago terrorism case enters 3rd day
- Venezuela awaits more protests after a day of turmoil
- US military cuts back on Afghan war data
- Fed seen as sure to leave rates alone despite Trump pressure
- Taliban: Fresh round of talks with US peace envoy opening
- Barr expected to defend his handling of Mueller report
- Another blow for Schumer as Democrats look to reclaim Senate
- Xi Jinping says Chinese youth must 'love the party and socialism'
- Diamondbacks beat Yankees 3-1 as Sabathia hits 3K strikeouts
- Pirates snap 8-game skid with 2 11th-inning HRs in at Texas
- For some, black Minneapolis officer's conviction no surprise
- Freese, Turner homer as Dodgers beat Giants 10-3
- Couture scores 3 goals, Sharks beat Avs 4-2 in Game 3
- Vigil planned after 2 killed, 4 wounded in campus shooting
- Ex-CIA officer accused of conspiring with China set for plea
- Goodwin hits tiebreaking homer in Angels' 4-3 win over Jays
- Philippines orders Filipinos to leave Libyan capital
- Will cooperation pay off for would-be NYC subway bomber?
- Barr expected to defend his handling of Mueller report
- Massacre defendant's attorneys want judge to remove them
- Durant leads the way again, Warriors lead Rockets 2-0
- US watchdog: Afghans may not be ready for 'day after' peace
- Asia markets mostly closed, Sydney up after new S&P 500 high
- Schwarber's homer lifts Cubs to 6-5 win over Mariners
- 1,800 miners caught underground in South Africa now freed
- Phase of legal battle ends for Taipei Dome construction project
- Israel collects Holocaust items ahead of post-survivor world
- Lithuanian MPs call for Taiwan to be invited to WHA
- Mozambique church a refuge for Muslim cyclone survivors
- Garbage clogs once crystal-clear Bosnia rivers amid neglect
- Taiwan Government: 115 days off in 2020, including 7 days for the Lunar New Year
- James Harden played with blurred vision and stinging eyes
- Thousands march on May Day, demand better working conditions
- World Medical Association calls on WHO to allow Taiwan's participation
- Horse racing weighs changes to compete with sports gambling
- Isles' Lehner thrives after confronting mental health issues
- Couture's hat trick leads Sharks past Avalance 4-2 in Game 3
- American Institute in Taiwan closes old offices, to reopen in Neihu on May 6
- Hugs, tears mark taping of final 'Big Bang Theory' episode
- The Latest: Spain confirms Lopez at embassy in Caracas
- Ma Ying-jeou meets KMT A-listers in Taipei, sparking talk of presidential run
- Anti-Semitic attacks spike, killing most Jews in decades
- Rights group urges Yemen's rebels to release 10 journalists
- Iraqi double-murder suspect flees from Taiwan to Japan with baby
- Taiwan’s Matsu rolls out activities for visitors to view ‘blue tears’ from sea
- 16 Indian police commandos feared dead in Maoist attack
- The Latest: Markets edge up ahead of Fed rate decision
- WikiLeaks' Julian Assange faces sentencing over bail-jumping
- Alien species alert for Northern Taiwan: Breeding season for Spot-legged tree frogs
- Sudanese threaten general strike in standoff with military
- Campaigners trying to block third Heathrow Airport runway lose UK High Court challenge
- The Latest: May Day: German unions urge against nationalism
- Spanish police detain 6 Liverpool fans in Barcelona
- Taiwan’s Labor Day marchers demand more days off and better safeguards
- Campaigners against Heathrow 3rd runway lose legal challenge
- Former New Taipei Mayor closes campaign social media accounts
- Caster Semenya loses appeal against rules designed to decrease naturally high testosterone levels in some female runners
- Semenya loses appeal against IAAF testosterone rules
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Big worry for college scandal suspects: Their co-defendants
- Mandarin Oriental Taipei launches fantastic five room package to celebrate 5th Anniversary
- Protests rally in Kazakhstan against presidential succession
- Regent Taipei & Regent Galleria presents the largest, sweetest and most luxurious dessert fair ever
- The Latest: WikiLeaks' Assange apologizes for bail-jumping
- WikiLeaks' Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping UK bail in 2012
- New report offers 14-country snapshot of wedding traditions
- SAS cancels more flights as labor talks resume with pilots
- Ruiz Jr. replaces Miller as opponent for Anthony Joshua
- Taiwan President thanks US Senate for Taiwan Relations Act update
- Police use tear gas in Paris to control May Day protesters
- IS leader outlines path forward for his group post-caliphate
- Pakistani military: Attack near Afghan border kills 3 troops
- AP Photos: Japan witnesses rare imperial abdication
- Vatican conference warns of dangers of resurgent nationalism
- Australian jury convicts man in Etihad flight bomb plot
- Ghost face car sticker a no-no in Taiwan
- Farah declines selection for marathon at track worlds
- South Asian security experts downplay Islamic State threat
- 2 activists linked to Pussy Riot get asylum in Sweden
- Breather for Iowa riverside city? Heavy rain not expected
- New premier of Solomon Islands considers switch from Taiwan to China: The Australian
- Taxpayer on the hook as UK scraps Brexit ferry contracts
- Libyan coast guard rescues nearly 100 Europe-bound migrants
- Earnhardt Jr. added to NBC Sports' Kentucky Derby team
- UK court sentences Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison
- Naruhito pledges to 'always think of the people' while taking Japan's throne
- Japan to compensate victims of forced sterilization
- Thailand's king appoints his consort as queen
- Poland, central European nations mark 15 years in EU
- Maine becomes 1st state to ban single-use foam containers
- Fire department in Taiwan's Hualien makes the most of donated pickup truck
- The Latest: Barr defends report handling in his testimony
- The Latest: Somali American police group pans Noor verdict
- San Francisco billionaire gives $30M to study homelessness
- Tembi Locke's 'From Scratch' is a gorgeous read
- Markets Right Now: Earnings gains send stocks higher
- Tessitore, McFarland return to ESPN 'Monday Night' booth
- Mueller letter: AG Barr's summary of Russia findings caused 'public confusion about critical aspects' of investigation
- Acting Pentagon chief cancels overseas trip, cites Venezuela
- Defecating superintendent sues over release of mug shot
- Rhode Island college evacuated, classes suspended
- US construction spending drops 0.9% as housing takes a hit
- Greek man arrested over child's freak Easter Sunday shooting
- US manufacturing activity slowed in April
- Many college grads feel their grip on middle class loosening
- Many college grads feel their grip on middle class loosening
- Gillibrand wants to give voters $600 to donate to campaigns
- Text of special counsel's letter to attorney general
- US stocks move higher as companies report solid profits
- Mexican actor charged with manslaughter in punching death
- Alabama sets new execution date for sword-and-dagger slaying
- Harvard grad student union stages sit-in over labor dispute
- The Latest: Chancellor: Shooting victims were all students
- Casillas has heart attack but Porto says he is out of danger
- Ramsey appears to have played final game for Arsenal
- A decade and counting, Semenya promises to 'rise' once again
- Emery relying on old friend to salvage season at Arsenal
- Bald eagle died of lead poisoning in Montana's Glacier Park
- Baffert takes aim at record-tying 6th Kentucky Derby win
- 'Earwitness' to Syria conflict up for art's Turner Prize
- UN adds leader of outlawed Pakistan group to sanctions list
- Philly's ex-poet laureate faces backlash over skinhead past
- Gimelstob resigns from ATP board, week after case sentencing
- The Latest: Cooperating parents plead guilty in college scam
- Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Drake, BTS set for Billboard Awards
- AP sources: White House asks Congress for additional $4.5 billion in emergency spending for border security
- Trump seeks ruling in case striking down 'Obamacare'
- Report: North Korea wants to help Syria rebuild
- White House wants $4.5 billion in emergency border funding
- Viktor Orban's Fidesz could need new allies after EU vote
- Yellow vest protesters join unionists, environmentalists for May Day march in Paris
- State of small business more mixed than administration says
- New Russian internet law stokes censorship fears
- National Small Business Week events being held May 5-11
- New US commander in Europe amid NATO worries and tensions
- French far-right leader Le Pen blasts EU's "broken promises"
- Air Force test-launches Minuteman missile from California
- Cruise line rivals Broadway with 134 shows, 50 theaters
- Defending champ Zverev off to winning start at Munich Open
- State to appeal tossed conviction of Penn State ex-leader
- Police continue probe into 4 family members slain in home
- Review: Molly Dektar takes writerly look at allure of cults
- US wildlife officials propose downlisting endangered beetle
- ABC again the top network in report on Asian-Americans on TV
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May fires defense secretary over Huawei leaks from secret security council meeting
- Mexico leader orders recovery of bodies from 2006 mine blast
- UK prime minister fires defense secretary over leaks
- Chinese fossil sheds light on mysterious Neanderthal kin
- University of Montana to close campus Confucius Institute
- Pompeo off to Europe next week amid strains on many fronts
- Defendant in NCAA corruption case denies bribing hoops coach
- Nevada urges GOP to drop new push on nuclear waste dump
- Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with solemn ceremony
- Florida lawmakers pass bill allowing more teachers to carry guns after Parkland school massacre; governor likely to sign
- Florida lawmakers pass bill allowing more armed teachers
- Pelosi: Impeachment threat may prod White House cooperation
- Before Venezuela, US had long involvement in Latin America
- Fed leaves key policy rate unchanged amid low inflation, reiterates 'patient' approach to changing rates
- Gavin Williamson, UK defense chief fired for leaking security info, denies any involvement in the Huawei leak
- No. 2 GOP senator: Fed pick Moore's fate may be known soon
- AP PHOTOS: Workers of the world, uniting on May Day 2019
- The Latest: Fired UK defense chief denies tie to Huawei leak
- Jon Court, 58, would set Derby record as oldest jockey
- Declining births fuel record low growth rate in California
- Blue Jackets seek more history with every playoff game
- Seeded Qiang, Siniakova through to Prague Open quarters
- Brazil plans to slash funding of universities by 30 percent
- No Cuban troops in Venezuela, Cuban diplomat tells AP
- Agency predicts heavy wildfire season along West Coast
- Text of the Fed's statement after its meeting Wednesday
- Russ Gibb, Detroit DJ, teacher and rock promoter, dies at 87
- Cuomo: Crews fortify Lake Ontario shore as water levels rise
- Budget office finds caveats to government-run health system
- The Latest: Davenport flood concerns to remain high for May
- UN: Clashes in Libya's capital are hampering aid, evacuation
- Brescia promoted back into Serie A after 8 seasons
- Falcao rescues point for struggling Monaco with 2 goals
- Review: In 'Long Shot,' a comedy with a big heart and smarts
- St. Louis County woman admits helping terrorist in Syria
- The Latest: Man convicted in Chicago bomb plot apologizes
- Sharapova withdraws from Rome with lingering shoulder injury
- NASCAR throws the flag on trying to liven up qualifying
- The Latest: Kansas House sustains abortion 'reversal' veto
- Suburban St. Louis police officer indicted on 2nd-degree assault charge for shooting suspected shoplifter outside store
- Trump's GOP allies press for action on disaster aid bill
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Court rules in favor of woman seeking opioid meds in jail
- St. Louis-area cop indicted for shooting shoplifting suspect
- NYC makes calls from jail free, 1st major US city to do so
- Family of California man killed in Tesla crash sue automaker
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Arizona licenses center where incapacitated woman was raped
- Pentagon chief wonders when US-Mexico border mission to end
- Column: After beating cancer, fight isn't too big for Jacobs
- Feds won't retry imprisoned Fattah, other convictions stand
- Superstar Irish jockey Ruby Walsh retires from horse racing
- 'It is over:' Republicans close ranks at Barr hearing
- Small businesses extend streak of erratic job creation
- Casino panel hopes record $35M Wynn fine serves as deterrent
- Moreland, Vázquez homer, Boston sweeps Oakland 7-3
- Mondesi, Royals jump on Rays early, hold on for 3-2 win
- Ohio State wants info on '96 doc investigation made public
- Severe storms, flooding blamed for 2 deaths in Oklahoma
- AP explains: the ruling against Olympian Caster Semenya
- NY attorney general: Trump rhetoric undermines media, judges
- African soccer president denies bribery allegations
- Biden's rise tests Trump plan of casting foes as socialists
- Apple, CVS Health rise; Molson, Garmin fall
- Kansas lawmakers fail to override abortion 'reversal' veto
- Key takeaways from AG Barr's testimony, Mueller's letter
- New York City to pay $3.5M settlement in Rikers inmate death
- Chinese court sentences Houston man to death in drug case
- The Latest: Anti-'Obamacare' states file their arguments
- 76ers, Butler look to maintain home-court against Raptors
- 16-year-old migrant boy dies in government custody in Texas
- Air Force pilots eject in Oklahoma training aircraft crash
- The Latest: Lawyers rebuff prosecutor on tossed Spanier case
- Police officer sentenced to probation in woman's beating
- Messi hits 600 goals with brace, Barca beats Liverpool 3-0
- McIlroy starts final PGA Tour in his 20s at Quail Hollow
- Summer Movie Preview: Horror takes a holiday
- Actor Rick Schroder arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse
- NY official: Trump golf workers object to wages, conditions
- Another asylum-seeker makes national poetry contest finals
- Harvest of striped bass needs to be cut back in Atlantic
- US government to give DNA tests at border to check for fraud
- Suburban Dallas police officer charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal shooting of black man last year
- The Latest: US proposes downlisting endangered beetle
- Texas officer charged with homicide for shooting black man
- Mets put reliever Jeurys Familia on IL with sore shoulder
- Reynolds keeps rookie run going as Pirates top Rangers 7-5
- Marking the moment: New photos for Princess Charlotte's 4th
- Review: A strong Efron, but little else new in Bundy biopic
- Business Highlights
- Remy Ma arrested in NYC for punching reality TV co-star
- Bettman: Banning hits to head would mean end of all hits
- Publicist: Jussie Smollett won't be at Chicago court hearing
- The Latest: Naked teenager fatally shot by Oklahoma police
- Bill to overturn education reform fails in Mexico's Senate
- AP source: Attorney General William Barr has told House Judiciary Committee members he will not testify Thursday
- UN places Pakistan-based JeM militant leader Masood Azhar on blacklist
- UK defense minister Gavin Williamson sacked over Huawei leak
- Brussels tells Poland EU is 'not a cow you can milk'
- Column: Welcome to the world of performance-reducing drugs
- US hopes for Venezuela change fizzle for 3rd time this year
- DNA testing sought in case of man executed for 1985 murder
- Florida passes cosmetic surgery regulation bill
- FBI informant helped nab Army veteran accused of bomb plot
- Favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby because of a breathing problem
- Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched
- All or nothing: Home runs, strikeouts on pace for records
- UN says 1.7 million Somalis will face major food insecurity
- Some basic tips for betting on horse racing, Kentucky Derby
- AP source: Timberwolves hire Rockets exec Gersson Rosas
- UK climate panel sets big goals: less meat, drive electric
- Ex-Matildas coach Stajcic signs 3-year deal at Mariners
- Trump says violence against people of all faiths must end
- Alaska man convicted of spreading pesticide at homeless site
- Texas lawmakers want to make clear guns allowed in churches
- O'Rourke reverses course, renounces fossil fuel donations
- The Latest: Taylor Swift kicks off Billboard awards
- Barr skips session with House Democrats, escalates standoff
- Whistleblower gets support weeks after saying he was "used"
- Villar, Orioles beat White Sox 5-4 in doubleheader opener
- Oklahoma police fatally shoot unarmed, naked teenager
- Airline SAS strikes more flights as talks resume with pilots
- British Parliament declares 'climate change emergency'
- 'The Mueller Report' is officially a best-seller
- Przybylko, Picault each score, Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-0
- Cubs jump on Mariners, Lester allows 1 hit in 11-0 rout
- South Africa's prospects tested in 12th round of Super Rugby
- Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-2, take 3-0 series lead
- Temperature in N. Taiwan to dip down to 19 degrees Celsius today
- Indians' Kluber bruises right forearm in 4-2 loss to Marlins
- Shohei Ohtani says he's ready to play when Angels allow it
- Fried cruises as Braves beat Padres in Quantrill's debut
- Mikolas, Cardinals down Nationals 5-1 for 5th win in row
- Mexico raids freight train carrying migrants
- Saudi Arabia responding to Iran oil tanker emergency
- Israel Folau's rugby future to be decided in weekend hearing
- Iglesias homers off Diaz in 9th, Reds edge Mets 1-0
- Franco, Hoskins lead Phillies over Tigers 7-3
- Perez pitches Twins past Astros 6-2 behind Schoop's big HR
- Foxconn tycoon says Taiwan should use drones instead of F-16s
- Winners in the select categories at Billboard Music Awards
- Taiwan records first case of Chikungunya this year
- Vietnamese woman in Taiwan giving back after long road to self-sufficiency
- DPP primary a war between 'a gentleman and an emperor': former Taiwan VP
- Brazil's Bolsonaro wants police in schools, discipline code
- McCollum leads Blazers past cold Nuggets, 97-90
- China's police targeting 'lawful' behavior to detain Muslims: report
- Under Trump change, Cuba business partners can now be sued
- Holocaust survey exposes gaps in Austrians' knowledge
- A Trump dilemma: Finding a dovish GOP ally to serve on Fed
- Arenado homers twice as Rockies beat Brewers 11-4
- Barr to be a no-show for House hearing, stepping up tensions
- A Trump dilemma: Finding a dovish GOP ally to serve on Fed
- Lily Collins, Zac Efron take on the Ted Bundy story
- Widow, daughter of Korean Air chairman appear on trial
- Iraqi English teacher suspected in Taiwan double-murder claims he is in Baghdad with son
- Taiwanese Go player wins hearts of netizens
- Catholic services in Sri Lanka capital canceled for 2nd week
- Stars switch top lines and beat Blues 4-2 to even series 2-2
- Hurricanes top Islanders 5-2; Stars beat Blues 4-2
- PSG season ending in calamitous manner amid run of defeats
- Georgia set to execute man who killed 2 women in 1994
- Athletic outdoorsman, tech enthusiast killed in NC classroom
- Semenya's case reflects broader dilemmas facing sports world
- Posey's hit sends Giants to 2-1 win over Dodgers
- 'Riley Howell is a hero' Student who attacked gunman lauded
- As car-sharing picks up in US, so do legislative battles
- Trout's 3-run double powers surging Angels past Jays 6-3
- Volkswagen's 1st quarter profit slips on its legal risks
- Israel targets Hamas in Gaza after 'balloon bombs' launched
- Indigenous Taiwanese man tracks down father’s grave after 66 years
- UK central bank to assess economic impact of Brexit delay
- Foxconn tycoon tells Trump he'd rather be a 'peacemaker' than a 'troublemaker'
- Rains like no other: Iraq is tested in era of climate change
- Calligrapher's debut exhibition underway at Yiyun Art of Taipei
- Steve Bannon speaks on revived FTV talk show: I am a big believer in party primaries
- Asian stocks mixed as Fed steers clear of signaling rate cut
- Mount Everest clean-up team picks up 3 tonnes of garbage
- Austrians lack crucial Holocaust awareness, study finds
- Trump invites Hungarian leader Orban to May 13 meeting
- Sirens wail as Israel stands still for Holocaust remembrance
- Taiwan to receive Raytheon 'Sidewinder' missile upgrades: Pentagon
- Leonardo drawing to go on view 500 years after his death
- SAS cancels more flights as labor talks with pilots continue
- Online histories bite Australian election candidates
- UK climate panel sets big goals: less meat, drive electric
- 60% of foreigners working Taiwan's tech industry are Filipinos
- WikiLeaks' Assange facing hearing on US extradition request
- Security report confirms Chinese Communist Party has infiltrated Taiwanese media
- Taiwan Cabinet proposes draft for whistleblower protection act
- Indonesia jails Polish tourist who met Papuan activists
- World Press Freedom Day events raise alarm on fake news
- Afghan grand council sets recommendations for Taliban talks
- Sydney jury convicts machete-wielding man of terrorist act
- New Emperor of Japan pledges to promote peace, and 'act in accordance with Constitution'
- India prepares for 'extremely severe' Bay of Bengal cyclone
- Paris hospital to file complaint after May Day protest
- 100,000 Chinese come to Taiwan for medical treatment a year: Internazionale
- Taiwan listed as 'country' on Australian Attorney-General's Dept. website
- On cyclone-shattered island in Mozambique, shock and debris
- Enjoy raft tour in lagoon and seafood at Taijiang National Park
- Cleveland ace Kluber breaks right forearm in loss to Marlins
- Nobel Prize winner’s work makes theatrical debut at NTNU in Taipei
- Former US Health Secretary expresses interest in Taiwan health insurance system
- Cyprus justice minister resigns over serial killer case amid reports of lapses in investigating missing persons' reports
- Would-be NYC bomber faces sentencing in foiled al-Qaeda plot
- Sudanese to hold mass rally amid standoff with generals
- Cyprus justice minister resigns over serial killer case
- Photo of the Day: Street Fighter postcards spotted at Uniqlo in Taipei
- New top-shell species discovered on Taiwan’s Kinmen islands
- Taiwanese delegation joins Intl. photography event in Manila
- Defence coach Edwards declines new deal with Wales rugby
- Legislative meeting on same-sex marriage in Taiwan sees little progress
- Sri Lanka's Catholics cancel Mass over 'specific attack threat'
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Handler launching first podcast
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Beyond Meat goes public as sales of plant-based meats rise
- Enigmatic Beluga whale off Norway staying near humans
- Atalanta, the Ajax of Italy, threatening Serie A's hierarchy
- 3 bidders to host Alpine skiing world championships in 2025
- IAAF will ignore court, apply testosterone rules to 1,500
- The Latest: WikiLeaks' Assange to fight extradition to US
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledges aid to Burkina Faso
- Prosecutors probe alleged fraud in Istanbul local elections
- Bank of England keeps its main interest rate at 0.75% in first policy decision since UK was granted Brexit extension
- Official: Serbia could ditch EU bid, turn to Russia
- Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts Northeastern Taiwan
- UK to hold new inquest on air-pollution link to girl's death
- Britain’s Royal Air Force uses Taiwan’s HTC Vive Pro VR to train pilots
- UN mission: Ukraine actions after Odessa fire inadequate
- Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine is freed on bail
- Norway Women's World Cup squad minus star Hegerberg
- Barcelona shows it can also thrive without ball possession
- German churches to see sharp drop in membership by 2060
- Hungarian leader Orban, Italy's Salvini meeting in Budapest
- France, Germany plan to create leading battery industry
- Campillo shares lead in China, 4 days after win in Morocco
- Czech central bank lifts key interest rate to tame inflation
- Poll finds hunger for change to US system of government
- Spanish police break up Asian people-smuggling ring
- UK's fired defense secretary furiously denies Huawei leak
- Taiwan’s ‘Arabian King’ dies at 83
- Bayern Munich celebrating 40 years of Uli Hoeness as manager
- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married in surprise wedding
- US Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado announces he's launching a 2020 Democratic presidential bid
- Thousands march in Poland to remember Holocaust victims
- Syracuse, New York, diocese pays $11M to settle abuse claims
- Colorado Sen. Bennet launches Democratic presidential bid
- Tesla to raise money after painful 1Q, and Musk is buying in
- US productivity in Q1 rises at solid 3.6% rate in best showing since 2014, while labor costs fall
- US productivity grows at solid 3.6% rate in first quarter
- Taiwan ranks No. 3 in global hospitability
- Venezuela's Maduro calls for military unity after clashes
- Press freedom activists worry about 'mysterious' detention of Chinese lensman Lu Guang
- Czech bus catches fire after colliding with trucks, 1 dead
- Who's running for president? Meet the Democratic candidates
- Aerospace company Bombardier to sell UK, Morocco operations
- MLS All-Star opponent is Atletico Madrid for Orlando game
- Religious superiors to get training on nun abuse cases
- Singapore leader hails 'English first' policy as key to country’s development
- The Latest: Empty chair for Barr as House opens hearing
- Benitez, Rodgers could help old club Liverpool win EPL title
- Hearing set in Trump fight over bank subpoenas
- Doctor says too early to know if Casillas will keep playing
- The Latest: Spain says López staying as guest at embassy
- UN 'alarmed' over migrant conditions in Yemen
- Police: 2 members of Amish community die in raft accident
- PM: Lebanon should learn from Egypt's economic development
- Markets Right Now: Stocks are off to a mixed start
- Trump met with Foxconn CEO about Wisconsin project
- St. Lucia quarantines cruise ship after measles case
- Fiat Chrysler completes sale of components maker
- AP Exclusive: Synagogue just got money to improve security
- Accepted! How to decipher your college aid
- British cyber expert pleading guilty to creating malware
- Space station back to full power, SpaceX launch early Friday
- Jewish group alarmed after German police let neo-Nazis march
- The Latest: Police escort for college shooting hero's body
- Stocks edge higher on mixed bag of corporate earnings
- Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' heads to Cannes
- Ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Rafael Hernández Colón dies at 82
- More than 200 top female hockey players announce they will not play professionally in North America next season
- Estonian nationalist party sees media bias in violence case
- Summer Movie Preview: Capturing the essence of Elton John
- Indians anxiously await results on ace Kluber's arm injury
- Women's hockey stars announce boycott in demand for 1 league
- Conservatives brace for a battering in UK local elections
- Marking the moment: New photos for Princess Charlotte's 4th
- The Latest: Wisconsin governor to meet with Foxconn head
- The Latest: Coyne Schofield says NWHL isn't long-term option
- Dropped Hales could no longer be trusted, says Morgan
- Venezuelan rights group says 4 people died in street clashes this week after opposition call for military uprising
- Mexico president vows justice in slain journalist case
- No. 2 House GOP leader says $2T infrastructure cost too high
- Reports of sexual assault in the military spike
- Stop & Shop workers reach new deal after strike
- News attorneys: Opioid distribution data should be public
- Uber riders can buy transit tickets on app for Denver
- Inglaterra: retrato de Leonardo en exhibición conmemorativa
- Ground Max jets could contribute to higher summer fares
- US to EU: Our liquefied natural gas is more reliable than Russia's
- Pera beats Wang to reach Prague Open semis
- House approves measure to keep US in Paris climate agreement
- On National Day of Prayer, Trump defends conscience rights
- Golden Knights promote McCrimmon to GM, retain McPhee
- Sri Lanka's Catholic cardinal says he has received 'foreign information' that more churches could be attacked
- EU rules on Spanish cheese dispute involving Don Quixote
- Brazilian firm sues Missouri university over online program
- Aging millennials projected to drive up US housing prices
- Trump's Fed pick Stephen Moore withdraws name amid loss of GOP support, controversy over writings about women
- The Latest: Cardinal says more churches could face attacks
- Celtics President Danny Ainge has mild heart attack
- Turkish citizen hit in Christchurch attack dies; toll at 51
- Trump Fed choice Stephen Moore withdraws amid controversy
- Pompeo, Russian FM to meet as Venezuela spat intensifies
- Starz drama, actress bring black lady-in-waiting to life
- Cirque du Soleil in new Vegas show leaves the acrobats out
- France, Italy honor Leonardo 500 years after artist's death
- Trump administration moves to ease safety rule put in place after the deadly 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon explosion
- Cocaine deaths up in US, and opioids are a big part of it
- Krieger, Long and Brian make US World Cup roster
- Repairs, schedule changes put focus on New York transit woes
- Trump easing offshore drilling safety rules from Deepwater
- Years in the making, film about jazz pioneer Bolden to open
- Harden still dealing with eye injury; will play in Game 3
- Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week
- In letter to Barr, White House lawyer objected to 'political' Mueller report, says Trump to protect executive privilege
- Body of man swept away by floods found in southern Oklahoma
- Court records: Illinois father led police to son's body
- California Legislature declares May 4 'Star Wars Day'
- The Latest: Beyond Meat shares jump in market debut
- Kohlschreiber upsets Khachanov at Munich Open, Kudla beaten
- With albinism, musician Lazarus finds light in the darkness
- Exxon announces $2B expansion of Baytown plant in Texas
- Trump marks National Day of Prayer with synagogue victims
- In letter to NFL, lawyer for Chiefs' Hill disputes abuse
- China suspends permits of 2 Canadian pork exporters
- Breast implants tied to rare cancer to remain on US market
- Lawyers, nurses, soldier, ballerina compete for Miss USA
- House subcommittee to hold May 15 hearing on Boeing 737 Max
- Reed showing signs of turning game around at Quail Hollow
- Trump issues executive order aimed at boosting workforce
- PGA golfers remember shooting victims with green ribbons
- Music Review: Vampire Weekend returns with vibrant album
- Thor strikes! Syndergaard HRs, goes 9 as Mets beat Reds 1-0
- Baffert feeling pressure but holding strong hand for Derby
- A drug company founder was found guilty in scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid
- 4 missing after migrant raft overturns in Rio Grande
- Basketball figure denies bribing coaches to get clients
- Facebook bans Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones for hate speech
- Mexican band Cafe Tacvba's instruments, equipment stolen
- Senate fails to override Trump veto on Yemen war
- Israel says bots promoting boycott of Eurovision
- Drug company founder convicted in opioid bribery scheme
- Q&A: Theron, Rogen on the comedy of politics, and vice versa
- Man who plotted to bomb New York subways and then helped prosecute terrorists after his arrest is sentenced to 10 years
- Trial starts for man charged with killing 3 in LA, Chicago
- The Latest: Would-be NYC bomber gets 10 year prison term
- Injured baby burro rescued in Southern California
- Brind'Amour leading another playoff run, this time as coach
- The Latest: Drug company founder disappointed in conviction
- Baltimore mayor is resigning amid scandal, multiple investigations into lucrative sales of her children's books
- US lawmakers review control board's role in Puerto Rico
- Transgender baritone Lucia Lucas makes US debut
- Reaction to women's hockey decision to boycott
- HBO to air 'Gilded Age' series from 'Downton Abbey' creator
- Hockey Hall of Famer Red Kelly dies at age 91
- Man pleads guilty in rape of Connecticut college student
- 1st Japanese-bred horse in Kentucky Derby took long road
- Melania Trump to celebrate 1st year of 'Be Best' initiative
- NYC mayor says he'll decide this month on presidential run
- The message that brought Clarkson, Monae to 'Uglydolls'
- Capone's newly discovered prison roomie gets cot in exhibit
- 'Death traps': Parents of limo crash victims urge new laws
- Qualcomm and Tesla rise while Abiomed and Fluor fall
- Bolton plunges into deeper crisis after takeover scrapped
- The Latest: Baby found dead after raft flips on Rio Grande
- The Latest: Georgia high court declines to halt execution
- Lawmaker's 'Nazi' remark over pipeline fight draws criticism
- Canada's Osmond, 2018 world champion, retires from skating
- SI podcast focuses on first Women's World Cup, 1991 US team
- Biden's campaign revives Democratic splits on foreign policy
- Venezuela unrest leads to more migrants at the Brazil border
- Rangers agree to terms with defenseman Adam Fox
- Arsenal, Chelsea in string positions in Europa League semis
- Ex-Temple business school dean files $25M defamation suit
- UN experts: South Sudan security service works outside law
- Judge keeps juror names secret after Minnesota cop convicted
- Kansas bill says child can't be 'aggressor' in abuse cases
- Budget office: $177B in added costs from Trump drug plan
- County jail official in Cleveland pleads not guilty
- Tommy Paul earns USTA's wild-card entry for French Open
- The attorney general Trump wanted: A look at Barr's rhetoric
- 3 accused MS-13 members indicted in Vegas mutilation killing
- Venezuelans return to daily struggle after violent unrest
- Second judge departs long-running 9/11 case at Guantanamo
- Chelsea Manning doc debuts with its subject imprisoned again
- Trump formally submits Kelly Craft nomination for UN post
- 3 Long Island teens arrested in high school bomb plot
- Sundance co-founder pleads guilty to 2nd count of sex abuse
- Secluded Baltimore mayor resigns amid scandal
- 'Eva Stories': Remembering the Holocaust with Instagram
- Millions in India brace for 'very severe' cyclone Fani
- Barr besieged by allegations of being president's protector
- Kamala Harris aims to regain spotlight in crowded 2020 field
- What to watch in Europe's leading soccer countries
- The Latest: San Francisco sues Trump over conscience rights
- Celtics, Blazers aim to protect home court after road wins
- Syndergaard does it all in Mets' 1-0 win over Reds
- Former Miss Uruguay found dead at a Mexico City hotel
- Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews has surgical hardware removed
- Activists demand pope ensure 'zero tolerance' in Argentina
- Authorities investigate death of Boy Scout on Arizona hike
- 19-year-old director wins top award at Tribeca Film Festival
- White Sox place Rodón on IL with elbow inflammation
- Family says Peter Mayhew, actor who played Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" films, has died at age 74
- Spinoff of ABC's 'black-ish' to focus on mixed-race issues
- Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in the 'Star Wars' films, dies at 74
- Tribe says South Dakota governor not welcome on reservation
- Jury convicts former Air Force cadet of raping classmate
- The Latest: House chair vows to fund New York rail tunnel
- Billionaire victim advocate faces hearing in Vegas drug case
- Judge declines to block pro-Palestinian panel at UMass
- Justin Bieber working with YouTube on 'top secret project'
- Montana threatens to pull exclusive club's liquor licenses
- NBA fires Turkish company that left Kanter off a tweet
- The Latest: Miss USA pageant underway in Reno for 1st time
- Vietnam official says woman who was tried for the killing of North Korean leader's brother has been released from prison
- Vietnam suspect in Kim Jong Nam's killing freed from prison
- Panel raises questions about $13M in tax credits to hospital
- Texas fights 'drastic' push to require voting map approval
- Strasburg becomes fastest to 1,500 career strikeouts
- Report: Facebook considering its own bitcoin for payments
- Judge tosses $128M damages in 'Bones' profit dispute
- Trump's son-in-law still tight-lipped on Mideast peace plan
- ACLU sues to stop Trump policy on jailing asylum seekers
- Hungary's Orban inches closer to Salvini-led anti-migrant EU bloc
- SAS strike ends as pilot unions reach deal with management
- Mother who paid $6.5M to college scammer says she was duped
- Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan
- Republican lawmakers in Kansas revive tax relief legislation
- Harrison Ford, Hamill and Lucas mourn Chewbacca actor Mayhew
- California school newspaper will run story on porn worker
- Review: New movie starring Pikachu is just a hokey Pokémon
- Van Dam, Ryu, Ji share LPGA Tour lead at Lake Merced
- Pentagon: Chinese carrier likely to join naval fleet in 2019
- Authorities say Georgia has executed a man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend and another woman nearly 25 years ago
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Gio Reyna sparks US U17s to 3-2 CONCACAF win over Canada
- New Tennessee law punishes voter signup missteps; suit filed
- Strasburg fastest to 1,500 Ks, Nationals beat Cardinals 2-1
- Video shows Iraqi double-murder suspect taking son to Taiwan Taoyuan Airport
- Bruins top Blue Jackets to even playoff series at 2-2
- Washington Nationals fire pitching coach Derek Lilliquist
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Australia to play South Korea in soccer friendly at Busan
- Joel Embiid, 76ers rout Raptors to take 2-1 series lead
- China uses invasive mobile app to track Uyghurs, says human rights group
- US State Department botches map of Taiwan in anti-BRI video
- LEADING OFF: Vlad Jr. in Texas, MLB-best Twins visit Yankees
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Historic Hawaii volcano eruption scarred landscape, lives
- What's next for Venezuela after days of tumult?
- A solid US job gain expected for April amid resilient growth
- In 'lawless' world of service dogs, many families suffer
- Delmonico's 3-run HR in 9th lifts White Sox over Red Sox 6-4
- VP Pence to visit black church burned by arsonist
- Campaigns grapple with how to manage cybersecurity in 2020
- Venezuela thrust to forefront of US-Russia clashes
- AP Was There: 1950 Coronation of Thailand's King Bhumibol
- As coronation begins, Thai king's future role still unclear
- Landlord who refused to rent to Muslim men settles lawsuit
- Elaborate pageantry and ritual of Thai king's coronation
- Pelosi heading to Massachusetts to talk about child care
- Cohen's prison reality: 'The Situation' and Shabbat services
- Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu says he will 'conquer the universe'
- New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern and partner get engaged
- MacKinnon, Avs beat Sharks 3-0 in Game 4 to even series
- Avalanche blank Sharks, Bruins top Blue Jackets
- Man once implicated in DEA agent's killing arrested
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Smith, Warner back in Aussie camp to prepare for World Cup
- Trout, Calhoun homer in Angels' 6-2 win over Jays for sweep
- Latest US amphibious assault ship deploys to Japan
- Kinsler, Myers, Strahm lead Padres past Braves 11-2
- Arenado, Dahl, Tapia HRs lead Rockies over Brewers 11-6
- Berrios, Castro carry AL-leading Twins past Astros 8-2
- Cyclone Fani hits India's east coast; 1.2 million evacuated
- Rays rally to beat Royals 3-1 for 4-game split
- As Israeli group expands, Palestinian houses face demolition
- Supporters of Chinese billionaire's accuser decry censorship
- Taiwan film 'Nina Wu' selected for Cannes' Un Certain Regard
- Pentagon report discusses strategies for a Chinese attack against Taiwan
- Asian markets mixed following losses on Wall Street
- Devils legends Stevens and Daneyko together on TV
- Taiwan's Eva Air casts doubt on Flight Attendants Union ahead of strike vote
- Journalist Ahmet Altan mulls freedom in a Turkish prison
- Australian prime minister rejects candidate's Islam posts
- SpaceX delays launch to freshly repaired space station
- AP Photos: The path to coronation for Thailand's king
- SAS, pilots reach 3-year deal ending strike
- Supermicro shifts production from China to Taiwan to avoid spying rumors
- Minister of the Interior visits I-Mei, announces change to Taiwan residence permits for migrant workers
- Italy emerges as ground zero for European extremist populism
- Main parties take Brexit battering in UK local elections
- Taiwan to launch digital talent program with Pacific allies
- Pakistan's top court rejects bail extension for ex-PM Sharif
- UK foreign secretary cites wide persecution of Christians
- Taiwan's Executive Yuan passes tariff cuts to secure support for CPTPP bid
- More than 1 million children affected by Mozambique cyclones
- Taiwan Minister of Interior apologizes for jeopardizing black bear's safety
- Upcoming Events in Taipei, May 4-12
- Afghanistan's grand council ends with call for peace talks
- Photo of the Day: UFO-shaped cloud hovers over Taiwan's tallest peak
- Over 70% of Taiwanese teachers abused their students over past 6 months: survey
- Eurozone inflation ticks up in hopeful sign for central bank
- Klobuchar releases $100B substance abuse, mental health plan
- Sudan protesters tone down demands in standoff with military
- UEFA rejects Portugal protest over Brazil-born Ukrainian
- German police lead break up of Darknet trafficking platform
- British and Canadian offices in Taiwan take a stand for World Press Freedom Day
- Deadly escalation in northwestern Syria threatens truce
- Taipei's 45-year-old Chien Hung Bookstore will close down
- Former AIT chair doubts Foxconn chief's ability to lead Taiwan
- US Air Force General Tod Wolters sworn in as NATO commander
- Crusaders and Sharks draw 21-21 in Super Rugby
- Cyclone Fani hits India's east coast after huge evacuation operation
- Close Ivory Market in Japan, Beginning with Hankos
- Australian judge sentences extremist for Philippines plot
- Turner art prize drops sponsor over anti-gay rights stance
- French interior minister backs off hospital 'attack' claim
- Russia confirms Lavrov-Pompeo meeting next week
- Peace activists protest nuclear-arms service at London abbey
- Uganda targets journalists on World Press Freedom Day
- UN: 10 million North Koreans suffering severe food shortages
- Taiwan physicians call for fair primaries to end DPP dispute
- Fiat Chrysler first quarter profits drop by nearly half
- Kelly Clarkson had appendix removed after hosting awards
- Hungary says EU shouldn't 'mislead' Turkey about membership
- Naby Keita to miss rest of season, Africa Cup on Nations
- Former Spain great Xavi retires from soccer at the age of 39
- Spanish FM says Venezuela embassy can't be political center
- Turnout, ethnic Albanian vote key in North Macedonian polls
- 30-1 shot Haikal out of Kentucky Derby with foot infection
- Presidential hopeful Inslee wants 100% clean energy by 2030
- Egyptian governor: Road accident kills 5 Sudanese, Egyptian
- Taiwan New Constitution Foundation shows support for Lai with public polls
- Taipei finally witnesses its ‘Manhattanhenge’ sunset
- The Latest: Venezuelan ambassador rebukes Spain
- World Health Organization says Ebola deaths in Congo outbreak expected to exceed 1,000 later Friday
- Germany seeks access to UN staffer detained in Tunisia
- US employers added robust 263,000 jobs in April, unemployment rate fell to 49-year low of 3.6%
- Longtime married couple dies within minutes of each other
- UN: Congo should exceed 1,000 Ebola deaths on Friday
- The Latest: Strong US job gains of 263,000 cuts rate to 3.6%
- 30 nations pitch internet security rules amid Huawei concern
- 14-year-old Chinese golfer makes cut on European Tour debut
- Cyprus' president fires police chief, says botched missing person cases may have let serial killer claim more victims
- Ex-black militant-turned Muslim cleric says rights violated
- Syrian government has few options to battle fuel sanctions
- HIV drugs stop sexual transmission of AIDS virus, say doctors
- DW hands historic CD to Greek president on Press Freedom Day
- UK's big two suffer Brexit backlash in local elections
- Cruise ship quarantined for measles case heads to Curacao
- Cyprus police chief fired over serial killer case
- Muchova, Teichmann reach maiden WTA final in Prague
- Libyan TV says 2 reporters kidnapped amid Tripoli fighting
- Southern German city declares 'climate emergency'
- 7 migrants drown off Turkey's Aegean coast
- After 75 years, remains of Rhode Island airman return home
- Nations eye threat of China's Huawei at 5G Security Conference in Prague
- Stan Wawrinka points out 'political chaos' enveloping tennis
- Jordan's king Abdullah II reshuffles top brass
- The Latest: UN concerned by migrants denied food in Hungary
- UN panel calls WikiLeaks founder's UK sentence excessive
- Russian embassy visits Butina in prison
- Serena Williams set to return from injury at Italian Open
- Algerians protest for 11th Friday to push power elite out
- Markets Right Now: Jobs report, earnings send stocks higher
- Videos of fatal police shooting of 18-year-old are released
- Start your wagers: NASCAR data deal could lead to more bets
- Governor vetoes death penalty abolishment; override likely
- Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage 'humbled' over global music deal
- 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootout at Mexico border town wake
- Tony nominee Sarah Stiles puts puppets aside for 'Tootsie'
- Where people found jobs: Business services and construction
- Investigative missteps aided Cyprus serial killer
- Solid jobs report, earnings push stocks broadly higher
- Germany targets 'right-wing radicalism' after neo-Nazi march
- Biden to test appeal among black voters in South Carolina
- US service companies grew at a slower pace in April
- Russian teacher who told infant to kiss ground to be fired
- The Latest: Court hears challenge to cleric's imprisonment
- Summer Movie Preview: The women behind 'Booksmart'
- Autopsy: Indiana murder suspect died in jail of cancer
- Toll evader named Stiff to pay up; had $128K in tolls, fines
- Jobless rate for women hits lowest level since 1953
- Peabo Bryson recovering after heart attack, cancels concerts
- Antwerp to host 2023 gymnastics world championships
- Police official says bomb kills 3 in southeast Yemen
- American expands at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport
- Lebanon calls on Iran to release citizen who is US resident
- House Judiciary threatens to hold Barr in contempt
- UN: Hungary depriving rejected asylum-seekers of food
- Shanahan, Pompeo and Bolton meet on Venezuela
- Trump, Putin discuss nuclear weapons, Mueller report
- Wild raccoon moves into German zoo; keepers can't expel it
- Mexico governor to probe media over cartel toy distribution
- Former Fox Sports, ESPN executive Horowitz hired by DAZN
- Israel says 2 soldiers wounded by gunfire from Gaza
- Anger over corruption widespread ahead of Panama election
- The Latest: Family lawyers call police shooting reckless
- Salmon-eating sea lions targeted at Columbia River dam
- Man accused of bilking clients seeking pregnancy surrogates
- South Sudan rivals agree on 6-month extension in peace deal
- Court rules Ohio's congressional map was manipulated for partisan gain, is unconstitutional; orders new one for 2020
- Judges declare Ohio's congressional map unconstitutional
- New exhibit shows Keith Whitley's tragic, but lasting legacy
- Mother charged with murder in fatal stabbing of infant
- Valencia condemns Nazi, monkey gestures by fans at Arsenal
- Portugal's government warns of quitting over teacher pay
- Semenya responds to court case with victory on track in 800
- The Latest: Trump tweets he, Putin discussed 'Russian Hoax'
- Minneapolis to pay $20 million settlement to family of 911 caller slain by police officer
- Arizona ski resort plans record by staying open until May 19
- Minneapolis to pay $20M to family of 911 caller slain by cop
- Indigenous rights activist killed in southern Mexico
- Garin stuns Zverev in Munich to claim 1st top-10 win
- After cover-ups, Moscow's doping lab makes quiet return
- Investors gather to learn from Buffett and each other
- Music Review: Big Thief's 'U.F.O.F.' is hauntingly beautiful
- Congolese Health Ministry confirms more than 1,000 people have now died from Ebola since August
- Women's players hope NHL steps in to create new league
- Trump welcomes prime minister of Slovakia to White House
- Employee shuttle bus crashes at Newark airport; 17 injured
- The Latest: Ebola deaths top 1,000 in Congo outbreak
- Official: US renews Iran sanctions waivers for nuclear work
- Police killings in Rio de Janeiro reach record high
- Fumes in cockpit, cabin prompt return of Spirit jet to LA
- SailGP makes US debut on San Francisco Bay in F50 catamarans
- Presidential candidates join Nevada's nuclear waste fight
- The fast and furious: MacKinnon has Avs buzzing in playoffs
- Officials say no charges expected in Boy Scout hiking death
- Singing in the rain? Baffert eyes history, wet Derby on tap
- Big contract in hand, Canelo Alvarez looks for a big win
- The Latest: Fumes prompt return of Spirit jet to Los Angeles
- Workers allege racism at Harley-Davidson plant in Missouri
- Roxane Gay and Medium launch Gay Magazine
- Truck driver faces charges in Colorado crash that killed 4
- England beats Ireland in World Cup warmup
- Shootout rattles nerves near busy Venezuela border bridge
- Rocker Jack White receives honorary doctorate in Detroit
- Florida senators say Venezuela is national security issue
- The Latest: Lawyer: Family got 'transformational' settlement
- 2 federal lawsuits accuse police in Vermont of brutality
- Political consultant gets 18 months for campaign schemes
- Man accused of killing in Mexico arrested at Louisiana track
- Egyptian tennis player Taweel found guilty of match-fixing
- Prosecutor: College hoops bribery defendant lied on stand
- Wisconsin university helps cat get new back legs
- APNewsBreak: Montana governor signs sports betting bill
- Leonard has been brilliant, but Raptors know they must help
- Monster, Weight Watchers rise while Arista, Activision fall
- Tentative infrastructure plan gives hope to tunnel advocates
- 3 black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America
- What's known about surveillance of Trump campaign aides
- Ronaldo rescues 1-1 draw for Juventus against Torino
- Drivers group plans work stoppage ahead of Uber IPO
- The Latest: GOP to appeal Ohio redistricting ruling
- Leipzig lets 2-goal lead slip to draw at Mainz in Bundesliga
- Inmate charged in fatal 'Angel of Death' prison beating
- Dahmen has learned PGA Tour 'isn't life and death'
- Detroit reaches land deals for new Fiat Chrysler plant plan
- AP Exclusive: US missed chance to woo Venezuela generals
- Atlanta United loses Ezequiel Barco to FIFA U-20 World Cup
- Marseille's European hopes take another blow in Strasbourg
- North Texas police fatally shoot motorist following chase
- Hiring surge lifts economy - and Trump's re-election chances
- Jason Dufner takes Wells Fargo lead with a 63
- Sevilla stumbles again, loses to Leganes in Spanish league
- Mexico: USMCA needs to pass this year
- Everton beats Burnley 2-0, keeps alive Europa League hopes
- Elliott takes Dover pole with track record of 165.960 mph
- Judge dismisses most of suit between Jerry Lee Lewis, family
- Wisconsin woman sentenced for killing 3 infants in 1980s
- Sinclair to buy regional Fox Sports networks for $9.6B
- Tanigawa, Petrovic share early lead in suspended Insperity
- Judge: ICE agents can't use immigration interview as 'trap'
- Rockets look to avoid falling in 0-3 hole against Warriors
- Sheriff's office: Teen inmate held in Oklahoma jail dies
- Missouri officer accused in shooting of shoplifter resigns
- Austria's Sebastian Kurz: Time to replace EU's Lisbon Treaty to cope with migration, Brexit, debt
- 76ers' Ben Simmons penalized for elbowing Lowry in groin
- Some FAA inspectors didn't finish required training courses
- Serengeti Empress goes wire-to-wire for Kentucky Oaks win
- Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
- Report: Uber barring its ex CEO from NYSE balcony during IPO
- Boat capsizes in Strait of Gibraltar; 9 of 12 migrants drown
- Vince Vaughn convicted of reckless driving for DUI arrest
- Chicago Bulls, coach Jim Boylen agree to contract extension
- 'Fatal Attraction' killer Carolyn Warmus granted parole
- Bolsonaro cancels New York trip amid backlash
- Melee memories: Braves' Gausman ejected for pitch to Ureña
- LEADING OFF: Andújar expected off IL, Cahill's global feat
- Johnny Sauter wins for 3rd straight time at Dover
- Court delays block Keystone XL pipeline construction in 2019
- Puerto Rico reaches key deal with power company bondholders
- Single winner of Alaska ice-melt guessing game announced
- The Latest: VP Pence visits Kentucky company to talk trade
- Goalie drama: Lehner out, Greiss in for Islanders
- Coronation this weekend will boost Thai king's regal power
- Far-right leaders rally in Bulgaria ahead of EU elections
- South Korean media: Military says North Korea fires an unidentified short-range missile toward the ocean
- North Korea fires an unidentified short-range missile
- Not again! Yankees LHP Paxton exits with sore left knee
- North Korea launches missile
- The Latest: California reviews dioceses' sex-abuse response
- South Korean military says North Korea has fired "several" short-range missiles, increasing count from previous one
- Hurricanes sweep Islanders with 5-2 victory in Game 4
- The Latest: South: NKorea fires several short-range missiles
- Boyd strikes out 9 as Tigers beat Royals 4-3
- Glasnow throws 7 sharp innings to help Rays beat Orioles 7-0
- National League
- Rhys Hoskins' 3-run homer lifts Phillies over Nationals 4-2
- John Singleton to be laid to rest at private service Monday
- So Yeon Ryu takes 1-stroke lead at difficult Lake Merced
- Naquin's pinch-hit single in 9th lifts Indians past Mariners
- Braves settle score with Ureña and beat Marlins 7-2
- Japan's emperor greets public for 1st time since succession
- Israel Folau's code of conduct hearing begins in Sydney
- Hendricks needs 81 pitches for CG, Cubs beat Cards 4-0
- Sanchez hits 2 HR, Yanks top Twins after ailing Paxton exits
- Taiwan movies battle for top honors at Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
- Antetokounmpo has 32, Bucks beat Celtics 123-116 in Game 3
- Antetokounmpo anota 32 y le da la ventaja a los Bucks
- Phegley drives in 8, A's rip Pirates 14-1 to end 6-game skid
- Braun homers to lead Brewers past Mets 3-1
- Whitecaps extend Rapids' winless streak to 10 games.
- Coronation this weekend will boost Thai king’s regal power
- Plane crashes into Florida river at end of runway, no deaths
- Sale sparkles to earn first win, Red Sox top White Sox 6-1
- The Latest: Thai king begins coronation rituals
- Giants overcome 8-run deficit, beat Reds 12-11 in 10 innings
- North Korea test fires several missiles
- Politicians look to make hay at Kentucky Derby
- Japan's private rocket reaches outer space for first time
- Help on the way: Yankees to activate Andújar on Saturday
- Is it time for President Tsai to stand aside?
- Blue Jays get unearned run in 12th for 1-0 win at Rangers
- IOC head Bach says he has "sympathy" for Caster Semenya
- Marte homers from both sides, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 10-9
- Spezza, Lindell score as Stars edge for 3-2 series lead
- Taiwan history expert cries hypocrisy over Xi's remark on May 4th Movement
- Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is crowned as Rama X in culmination of traditional coronation ceremony
- While others stump in Iowa, Biden turns attention to SC
- Hurricanes finish sweep, beat Islanders 5-2 in Game 4
- Barnes, Muncy help Dodgers edge Padres 4-3
- Beer pong 2020: Will Gillibrand's cool campaign pay off?
- To cut food waste, Taiwan to make school lunches more appetizing
- 600 foreign nationals obtain Taiwanese nationality in past 2 years
- Foxconn Chairman underestimates difficulties to be a successful peacemaker between Taiwan and China: You
- Sudanese take aim at Islamist 'deep state' left by al-Bashir
- Blazers go up 2-1 after 140-137 win in 4 OTs over Denver
- Taliban say gap narrowing in talks with US
- SpaceX launches supplies to space station after power delays
- Blazers beat Denver in 4 OTs for 2-1 lead; Bucks top Celtics
- Thailand begins coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn
- Cyprus gas discoveries spark US-Russian gamesmanship
- Pope Francis on delicate mission in Orthodox Bulgaria
- Japan's Emperor Naruhito urges peace and happiness in public debut
- Baffert has 3 chances to win Kentucky Derby and tie record
- China tries to bully Taiwanese students out of food market in Hungary
- Pope tends to Orthodox ties, Catholic minorities in Balkans
- Israeli military says Gaza rockets fall in south
- Hurricanes hold on to beat Rebels 29-19 in Super Rugby
- Seven more firms pledge to invest over NT$34 billion in Taiwan
- Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoints, kill 7 policemen
- India assesses damage as Cyclone Fani moves to Bangladesh
- A look at the 2 candidates for North Macedonia's presidency
- Pakistan sacks key member of economic team amid IMF talks
- May the Fourth Be With You: Taiwan President appears at Star Wars event
- Report finds US warships made 92 transits through Taiwan Strait since 2007
- Young voters eager for change in South Africa's election
- AP Explains: Why this Ebola outbreak is a special challenge
- Taiwanese cellist performs solo at European Games' torch lighting ceremony
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - May 3
- Baby wait goes on for Meghan, Prince Harry and royal fans
- Iranian paper says journalist, activists detained at protest
- Japanese private firm sends first rocket into space
- Cyclone Fani leaves several dead on path through India
- Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn builds bridges over Venice
- Werner Herzog praises new 'Star Wars' series 'Mandalorian'
- Curacao officials board quarantined ship in measles case
- Libyan officials: Militant attack kills 9 troops at LNA base
- Parts of Germany see sprinkling of late-season snow
- UK government seeks Brexit compromise after election fiasco
- South Africa sweeps into final election campaign weekend
- Taiwan’s DPP should not forget founding principles like China forgot May 4th Movement: Lai
- AP PHOTOS: Horses run in centuries-old Spanish fiesta
- Taiwan pastry operator agrees to pay migrant workers unpaid overtime
- Syrian government intensifies bombardment of rebel-held area
- Lawmakers target spouses who drug, rape their partners
- Iran sentences president's brother to prison for corruption
- Maid of the Mist tour boats to be battery-powered
- Sri Lanka police ask public to hand in blades following bomb
- The Latest: Israeli launches airstrikes on Gaza targets
- Japan child population falls for 38th year, hits postwar low
- Russian, Venezuelan foreign ministers to meet in Moscow
- Teichmann wins Prague Open for 1st WTA title
- Indonesia sinks 51 foreign boats to fight against poaching
- Sapporo beats Vissel Kobe 2-1 in J-League
- Justice Clarence Thomas' moment may be now, some experts say
- Zookeeper attacked by lions in northern Germany
- As prison looms, prosecutors refuse final meeting with Cohen
- Spanish court to rule if Puigdemont can run in EU election
- 4 injured in explosion at Illinois silicone plant
- UK police: Leak from government Huawei meeting not a crime
- 14-year-old Chinese golfer moves into top 50 at China Open
- Paris airport a yellow vest site in 25th week of protests
- The Latest: Pets yet to be retrieved from plane in river
- Buffett's firm reports huge profit jump on paper gain
- 9-man Tottenham concedes late, loses 1-0 at Bournemouth
- Fines, jail time? Dems digging in as Trump resists oversight
- Polish, Australian runners win again at Taipei 101 Run Up
- Key role of Venezuelan military in crisis takes center stage
- Celtic wins 8th straight Scottish league title
- Berkshire Hathaway investors worry about life after Buffett
- Crests aside, more rain means more worries for river towns
- The Latest: 3 believed dead in explosion at Illinois plant
- Cyprus: Turkey's drilling bid violates international law
- Egypt says ancient cemetery found at Giza famed pyramids
- Ohio golfer records his first 2 holes-in-one in same round
- 'The River and The Wall' explores Rio Grande's border world
- Diacre defends leaving Katoto out of France's WCup squad
- Iran says it will continue uranium enrichment
- Quartararo becomes youngest MotoGP pole sitter
- 100-plus rally in protest of fatal Oklahoma police shooting
- Europa League in sight for Wolves after beating Fulham 1-0
- England-France: Channel Tunnel marks 25 years
- Cyclone batters Bangladesh after major disaster averted in India
- Missing German found at Rome airport living among homeless
- Bayern Munich closer to record 7th straight Bundesliga title
- Neon Future: DJ Steve Aoki's comic book sees techno-optimism
- The Latest: Berkshire Hathaway investors worry about future
- The Latest: Coming rounds of rains hold key to flooding
- Body of missing American found below waterfalls in Germany
- Trustees vote to remove actress' name from school theater
- Sudan protesters say security attempted to break up sit-in
- Atletico loses, misses chance to clinch 2nd-place in La Liga
- Arnautovic scores first goals since January in West Ham win
- Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans
- England's oldest club relegated from Football League
- Europeans concern as US lets Iran oil trade wavers expire
- Raptors say Pascal Siakam is doubtful for Game 4
- Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana
- A security official says Said Bouteflika, brother of Algeria's former president, has been detained for questioning.
- Brother of Algeria's ex-president reported detained
- The Latest: Rain, heavy overcast skies at Churchill Downs
- Cavani misses late penalty as French champion PSG draws
- Iguana thrown at restaurant manager in protective custody
- Study says Hawaii reefs provide $835M in flood protection
- Chile's Garin upsets Cecchinato to reach Munich Open final
- The Latest: Klobuchar knocks Trump over call with Putin
- Texas 'Uncaged Art' displays work from teen immigrants
- Busch nears NASCAR milestone top-10 streak to start a season
- Pau's captain feels ashamed after his side concedes 13 tries
- Britain's Jamie Chadwick wins 1st all-female W Series race
- Cardiff relegated from English Premier League after 1 season
- Cardiff relegated, Tottenham loss blows open race for top 4
- Man City seals women's double with 3-0 FA Cup over West Ham
- APOEL Nicosia wins 7th consecutive Cyprus championship
- Herzog says Gorbachev documentary has a 'subversive message'
- The Latest: Longtime NY prosecutor's funeral set for Tuesday
- Longtime NYC prosecutor, former judge Richard Brown dies
- Salah carried off on a stretcher after knock to head
- 'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
- Reds release '18 All-Star OF Matt Kemp
- Inter draws at Udinese and risks Serie A 3rd place
- Odorizzi, Twins top Yankees 7-3; Andjuar 2 errors in return
- Liverpool overcomes loss of Salah, beats Newcastle 3-2
- Progressive Christian author Rachel Held Evans, 37, dies
- Showers again are part of colorful scenes at Kentucky Derby
- Pilot: Engine of helicopter he built quit before it crashed
- Great scot: Browns rookie punter has Scottish heritage
- Former ABC News economics editor Dan Cordtz 92, dies
- Thousands march in Glasgow to support Scottish independence
- French actors and writers back latest yellow vest protests
- Osorio, Chapman lead Toronto FC over Orlando City 2-0
- Defending champion Kvitova reaches 2nd round in Madrid
- Blues still desperate and trailing Stars going into Game 6
- Manotas scores twice, Dynamo beats FC Dallas 2-1
- No rest for the weary: Nuggets, Blazers back at it Sunday
- Maximum Security has crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby
- San Diego beats Bakersfield in 4 OTs in AHL playoff game
- First finisher Maximum Security is disqualified; Country House, a 65-1 long shot, declared Kentucky Derby winner
- Santana HR in 8th, Indians send Mariners to 6th loss in row
- Baez hits tiebreaking HR in 8th, Cubs beat Cardinals 6-5
- New York City FC beats Impact 2-0
- Red Bulls rally to snap Galaxy's 7-game unbeaten streak
- NYPD: Shoplifter slugs worker after stuffing soap down pants
- Nationals place Juan Soto on 10-day IL with back spasms
- Dahmen hangs on for 3-way share of lead at Quail Hollow
- Mexican marine killed by fuel thieves, 3 others wounded
- McCarron leads PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational
- Taiwan seeks to solidify ties with Solomon Islands
- Red Sox get 10 straight hits off White Sox LHP Bañuelos
- Outteridge skippers Japan to 3 straight wins in SailGP
- Sei Young Kim shoots 68 to take 3-shot lead at Lake Merced
- Albies hits a slam, Braves roll past Marlins 9-2
- Bundy takes 2-hitter into 8th, lifts Orioles past Rays 3-0
- McIlroy positioned for run at third Wells Fargo Championship
- Wyoming US Sen. Mike Enzi won't seek re-election in 2020
- Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says 7 soldiers killed in military helicopter crash
- Senzel robbed by Pillar, then hits first HR as Reds top SF
- Santos first 2 MLS goals, Union beat Revolution 6-1
- Venezuelan military helicopter crashes, 7 officers killed
- Newman's go-ahead triple rallies Pirates by A's 6-4
- Pastrnak, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 4-3 for 3-2 series lead
- Acosta, Rooney help DC United beat Crew 3-1
- Bregman hits 2 HRs, Astros hammer Angels 14-2 in Mexico
- Red Sox gets 10 straight hits in 9-run 3rd, rout ChiSox 15-2
- Maximum Security owner: Derby disqualification 'egregious'
- Service to remember student who charged N Carolina gunman
- Taiwan Control Yuan member: Tsai must be willing to accept defeat in DPP primary
- Red Sox get 10 hits in a row in 15-2 rout of White Sox
- Kiner-Falefa's career-high 4 RBIs lift Rangers over Jays 8-5
- Weaver solid as Diamondbacks power past Rockies 9-2
- Suzuki, Robles homer in 8th to lead Nationals past Phillies
- Roldan helps Sounders tie Minnesota United 1-1
- Harden scores 41 as Rockets outlast Warriors 126-121 in OT
- North Korea: Kim Jong Un satisfied over weapons test
- Panamanian choose president amid slowing growth, corruption
- Valeri, Timbers beat Real Salt Lake for third straight win
- Gunmen attack prominent Colombian environmental activist
- Executive Yuan spokeswoman challenges legacy of Ming general in Southern Taiwan
- Sri Lanka Catholics celebrate Mass via TV amid new warnings
- Lima, Earthquakes beat reeling FC Cincinnati 1-0
- Hertl scores 2 to lead Sharks past Avalanche 2-1 in Game 5
- Canelo Alvarez beats Jacobs in middleweight title fight
- Ousted helps Fire hold on for 0-0 tie with LAFC
- Verdugo's bases-loaded walk lifts Dodgers over Padres
- James Harden y Rockets ganan 126-121 a Warriors en TE
- Australia's opposition leader campaigns on health, climate
- Braun's 6th hit of night lifts Brewers past Mets 4-3 in 18
- Polls open in North Macedonia's presidential election
- Kim tells troops to be alert after overseeing N. Korea missile drills
- Hertl scores 2, Sharks beat Avalanche 2-1 in Game 5
- Stretch of road in Los Angeles renamed Obama Boulevard
- Newly crowned Thai king begins 2nd day of coronation events
- Israeli man killed by rocket amid massive firing from Gaza
- Nadal confident arriving in Madrid despite disappointing run
- Pakistan appoints IMF economist to head central bank
- Pope off to Bulgaria, a poor EU nation hostile to migrants
- In time for Ramadan, Iraqi TV drama returns after 7 years
- Madonna gives emotional speech at GLAAD Awards
- Carreras resigns as coach of Japanese side Sagan Tosu
- Taiwan armed forces carry out military exercises at Port of Taipei
- The Latest: Pope to address Bulgaria's anti-migrant stance
- The Latest: Israel says Gaza civilians slain by Hamas rocket
- Taiwan and Japan heritage railways join up to offer great ticket deals from May 10
- Folau's code of conduct hearing extended to a 3rd day
- Cyprus serial killer suspect accused of raping other woman
- Spring Scream fest in southern Taiwan a flop
- Gasoline prices in Taiwan rise for eighth consecutive week
- Let's make a Brexit deal, UK PM May tells Labour opposition
- Korhonen beats Hebert in playoff to win China Open
- UN says it's accessed key wheat silos in Yemen's Hodeida
- Olympic boxing body mulls legal fight against IOC inquiry
- Looted art, gay rights merge in recovery of Polish painting
- Taipei and New Taipei accept each other’s designated trash bags
- Ties perplex players, fans in Super Rugby
- SKorea says NKorea tested 'new tactical guided weapon.
- South Africa's election campaigning peaks in Johannesburg
- Kaohsiung Mayor unveils official cartoon image
- Italy accuses US man of killing owner of fashion store
- Bayern fan favorites Ribery, Robben to leave this summer
- Colombian cyclist Bernal to miss Giro with broken collarbone
- Germany mulls fines to boost measles vaccination rates
- Dazza, Salpeter win Prague international marathon
- Afghan officials: Taliban launch complex attack on police
- Matteo Berrettini facing Cristian Garin in Munich Open final
- Violence escalates in northwest Syria, claiming more lives
- Adelaide, Melbourne Victory advance in A-League playoffs
- Dembele injures leg, will miss Barca's game at Liverpool
- Education head DeVos: Polarizing but enduring Cabinet member
- Sudan protester dies after clashes at Darfur sit-in
- Biden, Buttigieg are keeping 2020 focus on South Carolina
- Home state politics complicate message for some 2020 Dems
- Hungarian PM Orban, Trump to focus on migration in May talks
- 2 French tourists go missing in Benin near Burkina Faso
- Uncertain future for 'super' seaweed after court ruling
- Self-improvement guru set to face 'sex slave' accusers
- Taiwanese single mother raises tenant’s two kids like her own children
- Financial planning when a family member has special needs
- Longest-running housing discrimination case outlives judge
- Opinion: European Socialists struggle with black sheep Romania
- Thai king celebrated in post-coronation procession
- Rwandan runner wins Italy race after ban on Africans lifted
- Atlantic City's Ocean Casino is finally making money
- Márquez wins Spanish GP, takes points lead
- Taiwan should handle Chinese investment on case-by-case basis: expert
- Roosevelt Library backers look to Walmart heir, big oil
- The Latest: Bidens receive standing ovation at SC church
- Roglic retains Romandie title with time-trial stage win
- Turkey: Election fraud suspects accused of extremist ties
- Guinness tells marathon-running nurse: no skirt, no record
- Cause of Venezuelan chopper crash is under investigation
- Search for missing workers resumes at plant rocked by blast
- Derby officials say Maximum Security broke interference rule
- United's Champions League hopes end with draw v Huddersfield
- Women pushing for new hockey league staring at open calendar
- Buttigieg, husband attend Jimmy Carter's Sunday school class
- Atalanta nears Champions League with win over Lazio
- Pakistan says Indian fire kills 2 civilians in Kashmir
- Chelsea beats Watford 3-0 to move into 3rd place in EPL
- An Algerian military court says the ex-president's brother, two generals have been jailed in probe of plot against state
- German woman swept to death as fierce winds batter France
- 'Avengers Endgame' nears global record with over $2 billion
- Algeria military court jails ex-leader's brother, 2 generals
- Osaka wins Madrid opener, Muguruza loses in 1st round
- Trump taps ex-Obama border patrol chief as ICE Director
- Is Facebook doing enough to combat fake news?
- India, Bangladesh: Cyclone Fani leaves thousands homeless
- Pope Francis urges migrant-skeptic Bulgaria to welcome refugees
- The Latest: 2nd suitcase with remains found in Cyprus lake
- Mexican villagers beseech volcano goddess for rain, safety
- 'Tentative date' for Mueller's House panel testimony
- Muslim society: 'Disturbing' video of children wasn't vetted
- The Latest: North Macedonia voter turnout nears threshold
- Man United's top-4 chances over, Chelsea moves to 3rd in EPL
- Burning Aeroflot plane lands in Moscow, injuries reported
- Sri Lanka issues curfew in town of bombed church after clash
- Madrid sends 'Stay strong' message to former keeper Casillas
- Tycoon's 3 children killed in Sri Lanka mourned in Denmark
- Insider Q&A: Business Roundtable executive on data privacy
- German zoo attributes lion attack to injured keeper's error
- Texas 12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of brother, 10
- The Latest: Burning plane lands at Moscow airport; 1 death
- Maximum Security's Preakness status unclear after Derby DQ
- Saint-Etienne wins at Monaco to keep the pressure on Lyon
- Arsenal's top-4 hopes all but over after Brighton draw
- NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover in rain delay
- Trump tweets that China tariffs to jump to 25% this week
- Parity party: 2019 NHL playoffs showcase Bettman's vision
- Leverkusen routs Frankfurt to stake Champions League claim
- Month of Ramadan fasting for many Muslims begins Monday
- Russian investigators say 13 people, including 2 children, are dead in Moscow plane fire
- UN calls for weeklong truce in Libya's Tripoli
- England beats Pakistan by 7 wickets in T20, Archer impresses
- Costly DQ: Maximum Security bettors lost about $9M
- China, climate, Russia to dominate Pompeo Europe tour
- Biden surge fueled by electability advantage. Will it last?
- Michigan football team visits prison Mandela spent 18 years
- PAOK 1st undefeated team in Greek league season for 55 years
- Tortorella says Columbus-Boston series will go to Game 7
- Rookie Swanson gets first win, Mariners blast Indians 10-0
- Tsitsipas breaks through on clay to win Estoril Open
- 90 Cubans escape migration detention in southern Mexico
- Dixon hits 3-run HR in 10th, Tigers beat Royals 5-2
- Braves go 10 innings to complete sweep at Miami, 3-1
- Yelich homers in return as Brewers win to sweep Mets
- Eflin strong again, Hoskins drives in 2 as Phils beat Nats
- Russia's Investigative Committee says 41 people died in fiery airliner accident at Moscow airport
- North Carolina officer slain in traffic stop; suspect dead
- The Latest: Another body found in Illinois plant rubble
- Record 365-run opening stand as West Indies crushes Ireland
- Bogaerts hits slam in 7-run 8th, Red Sox beat White Sox 9-2
- Sanders calls for breaking up big agriculture monopolies
- Brunei suspends death penalty for homosexuality after backlash
- Sri Lanka expels 600 foreigners after Easter bombings
- Sukhoi passenger jet catches fire, makes crash landing in Moscow
- Marte hits 3-run homer in 13th, Pirates rally past A's 5-3
- McCarron wins Insperity Invitational for 10th senior title
- Blues force Game 7 with 4-1 win over Stars, stunned Bishop
- Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on
- Odor, Cabrera go deep, Rangers beat Blue Jays 10-2
- Leonard scores 39, Raptors beat 76ers 101-96 to tie series
- Tapia hits bases-loaded triple to lift Rox over D'backs 8-7
- Giants shake off 4-run Reds first, pull out 6-5 win
- Red Sox manager Alex Cora won't visit White House
- Health officials: Arizona sees surge of hepatitis A cases
- Kipchoge targets London for attempt at sub 2-hour marathon
- Marte's walk-off homer in 13th lifts Pirates over A's
- Renfroe's grand slam in 9th lifts Padres over Dodgers 8-5
- Homa comes full circle and wins Wells Fargo Championship
- Max Homa wins Wells Fargo for first PGA Tour title
- Bregman's grand slam powers Astros past Angels in Mexico
- German wins again, Yanks top Twins 4-1 in rain-stopped game
- Occidental offers more cash in bid for Anadarko
- Venezuela: realizan vigilia por caídos en choques callejeros
- Carles Puigdemont cleared to run in EU election
- LEADING OFF: Scherzer on rare skid, Sabathia vs Felix in NY
- US increases military pressure on Iran with military moves
- Kamala Harris says AG Barr representing president, not US
- The Latest: US military resources appear headed to Mideast
- Nuggets even series with Blazers at 2 with 116-112 victory
- Kim overcomes rough start to win playoff at Lake Merced
- Chemical tossed from above on teens at NY party; 10 treated
- Teen sports phenom fatally shot at Illinois party
- Raptors, Nuggets win to even NBA playoff series at 2-2
- Taiwanese investigators work with Thai police, US DEA for drug bust in Chiang Mai
- Brunei death penalty moratorium applied to new Shariah laws
- Plum weather fronts to bring rain to Taiwan through Thursday
- Cubs pound Cardinals 13-5 for 7th straight win
- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's Emmy Award comes with ovation
- Asian market plunge after Trump threatens more China tariffs
- China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index plunges 5.1% after Trump threatens to raise tariffs.
- Escalating US-China trade conflict an opportunity for Taiwan
- Springsteen, Scorsese talk Catholicism, films and creativity
- Judge to announce sentence in Chicago terrorism case
- Martinez, Barco help Atlanta United beat Sporting KC 3-0
- Slingsby skippers Australia to SailGP win over Japan
- 'History is clear,' US will respond when Taiwan is threatened says Pentagon official
- United Nations to offer first report on global biodiversity
- Foxconn tycoon claims gods agree with him that 'Taiwan is part of China'
- Michael Cohen heads to prison in Trump hush-money scheme
- Gandhis hope to keep seats in 5th phase of India's elections
- Foreign minister ‘confident’ about Taiwan’s ties with Solomon Islands
- People in China very interested in Taiwan lifestyle: microblogger
- Former Australian leader slams security agencies over China
- Trump turnaround on Mueller testimony angers Democrats
- Savile Row's Ozwald Boateng debuts womenswear in Harlem
- This Week: Consumer borrowing, Disney earns, consumer prices
- Crunch time for Coutinho as Barcelona goes to Liverpool
- Israeli military lifts protective restrictions for country's south, signaling cease-fire deal after Gaza escalation
- Israel army lifts restrictions, signals cease-fire with Gaza
- American man caught taking 'upskirt' photos in Taipei
- The Latest: Shares dive as Trump tweets rattle investors
- Modi flexes muscles in Kashmir to woo India's Hindu voters
- Panama's Electoral Court declares opposition candidate Laurentino Cortizo the "virtual winner" in presidential election
- North Korea tests new missile _ and Trump's resolve
- Cortizo declared 'virtual winner' in Panama president race
- Iran's president names new CEO of national carrier, Iran Air
- A look at the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan
- China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index dives 6.4% on Trump threat of more China tariffs
- New American Institute in Taiwan open to the public May 6
- French telecom giant Orange on trial over staff suicides
- Players seeking change for women's soccer in Latin America
- WNBA star Tina Charles adds filmmaker to her resume
- Intimate proposal: New Zealand leader, partner, police, dog
- Hon Hai CFO to succeed Terry Gou as chairperson: source
- Markets plunge after Trump threatens new China tariff hike
- Russian airlines to open regular direct flights to Taiwan
- President Tsai: 'free economic zone' jeopardizes Taiwanese brands’ reputation
- 5 masked people with a machine gun rob a German coffee shop
- 2 arrested after clash in Sri Lanka town hit by Easter blast
- Photo of the Day: Spring Whimper in Kaohsiung
- Pope in Bulgaria tells refugees they bear cross of humanity
- Chinese spokesman says trade envoys 'preparing to travel to the United States' following Trump tariff threat
- US McDonald's displays national flags of both Taiwan and China
- China says trade envoys preparing to go to Washington
- Powerful cyclone leaves 34 dead in India, 15 in Bangladesh
- Time to enjoy ‘love flowers’ at Taipei Nei Shuang Xi Nature Center
- Thai king wrapping up coronation with audience for public
- Smith, Warner back in Australian colors after suspensions
- The Latest: Roux rejects results of Panama presidential race
- Survey shows eurozone economy loses more momentum in April
- Taiwan's 'Green Waterfall' shut down after tourists trample farmer's crops
- The Latest: Pope celebrates communion for Bulgarian children
- Russia: Both flight recorders recovered from plane that caught fire during emergency landing in Moscow, killing 40
- Taiwan to be foot-and-mouth-disease-free next year: Council of Agriculture
- Russian investigators eye 3 possible causes for deadly plane fire: inexperienced pilots, equipment failure, bad weather
- Both flight recorders recovered from burned Russian plane
- Russian minister: 41 bodies recovered from wreckage of plane that caught fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport
- The Latest: Russia recovers 41 bodies from Moscow plane fire
- Libyan commander urges troops to press fight to take Tripoli
- Taiwan to exhibit smart technology at 2 European trade shows in 2019
- Axiata, Telenor in merger talks to create telecoms giant
- South Africa's Nobel winner Archbishop Tutu votes early
- Taiwan airlines to raise fuel surcharges on international routes
- Two U.S. Destroyers conduct FONOP in South China Sea
- Taiwan Film Festival Berlin gets underway
- Foxconn tycoon now says Taiwan is part of ROC, not PRC
- Sieren's China: Swine fever also has Europe over a pork barrel
- Russian plane fire: Investigators recover flight recorders
- China warns US after warships sail in disputed South China Sea
- Opinion: North Macedonia cements its pro-Western course
- Trump's tariff taunt startles Beijing: China waffles on threats to scrap trade talks
- The Latest: Report: Nature in worst shape in human history
- Australian newspaper appeals Geoffrey Rush defamation case
- Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, killing 20 troops
- Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners
- CBS News names new evening anchor, revamps morning show
- North Korea tests new missile - and Trump's resolve
- SpaceX shipment reaches space station after weekend launch
- Klopp says Liverpool are without Salah against Barcelona
- Lebanon stock trading suspended over central bank strike
- Venezuelan FM: Russian military presence could be expanded
- 6 firefighters accused in alleged gang rape in Paris
- Berlusconi leaves Italian hospital, to campaign for EU vote
- Australian DJ known as Adam Sky dies on Bali island
- Spanish courts allow Puigdemont to run in EU elections
- Syrian troops advance against insurgents in northwest
- Powerful cyclone leaves 34 dead in India, 15 in Bangladesh
- UAE says it releases Qatar navy boat, 4 sailors amid dispute
- South Africa's populist party takes aim at ruling ANC
- Spain's caretaker prime minister starts talks to form govt
- Trade talks with China sour and US cos with exposure get hit
- Russian plane in deadly fire found few customers worldwide
- Macedonia's president-elect to focus on EU accession drive
- Estimated 100,000 Taiwanese have applied for China residence permits
- At least 55 dead after fuel tanker truck explodes near crowd
- Pakistani waiter finds fame as 'Game of Thrones' look-alike
- Malaysia extradites ex-Goldman banker facing US graft charge
- Launch of electronic referendum system may be postponed due to data risks
- Champions League dream becoming reality for Atalanta
- Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry's wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child
- India's chief justice cleared of sexual harassment complaint
- Curacao: Scientology ship to remain under quarantine
- FIFA adds new awards categories to provide gender parity
- Palace says royal baby almost here, Meghan in labor
- Prince Harry's press office says his wife Meghan went into labor early Monday, Harry is with her
- US warns China, Russia over Arctic amid environmental shifts
- Maximum Security's owner says horse will not run in Preakness; will appeal Kentucky Derby disqualification
- Turkey's electoral board meets to rule on Istanbul vote
- Google's AI Assistant aims to transcend the smart speaker
- Greek court reduces sentences over migrant's fatal stabbing
- Stocks drop sharply after President Trump threatens to increase tariffs on China; Dow Jones industrials fall 400 points
- Greek Cup final to limit fans over crowd violence fears
- Pakistani police holding doctor for allegedly spreading HIV
- US measles count rises to 764, driven by New York outbreaks
- Prince Harry says Meghan has given birth to a baby boy
- Prince Harry says he and Meghan still thinking of names for their newborn boy
- Markets Right Now: Tariff threat to China sinks stocks
- A beaming Prince Harry says he's 'just over the moon' after birth of his first child
- The Latest: Prince Harry and Meghan have healthy baby boy
- AP NewsAlert
- The Latest: House panel to vote on holding Barr in contempt
- Maximum Security will not run in Preakness
- New baby alters line of succession for the British throne
- Johns Hopkins to offer school leaders safety programming
- Translator charged after his voice was intercepted on calls
- AP source: Cavs to interview Spurs assistant Ettore Messina
- As he heads to prison, Trump's ex-lawyer condemns 'xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country'
- Surprise threat from Trump to raise tariffs sinks stocks
- The Latest: Trump's ex-lawyer leaves for prison
- Casillas released from hospital, uncertain about future
- And baby makes 3: Prince Harry, Meghan and baby boy
- VAR under fire in Germany: 'We're totally on the wrong path'
- Pickup flattens California house trailer: 3 killed, 1 hurt
- Erdogan: Turkey not seeking alternatives to ties with West
- Liz Weston: Is better credit worth exposing your bank data?
- Albanian soldier killed, 2 injured at Latvia's NATO base
- US to make 30,000 more visas available for seasonal workers
- Award to drop name of author tied to sterilization movement
- John Lukacs, iconoclastic historian, dead at 95
- National Urban League focusing on minority voting for 2020
- Woman found dead in suitcase had suffocated; ex is charged
- Maine city faces shelter crowding as asylum seekers arrive
- Martinez appointed to new AP investigative role
- 8 trapped ducklings rescued from storm drain
- Memorial for Nazi era 'dejudification institute' unveiled
- Microsoft's offers software tools to secure elections
- Meet the T. rex cousin who you could literally look down on
- 'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez weds
- Michael Cohen arrives at US prison to serve 3-year sentence for tax crime, lies and payoffs to protect Trump
- Lord & Taylor may be put on the block soon
- Elliott on the pole at Dover for rare Monday NASCAR race
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 12-18
- Review: A gravesite meeting starts David Baldacci's thriller
- Review: Anna Quindlen tours the wild world of grandparenting
- Kenyan activist arrested for allegedly plotting revolution
- Israeli court rules Palestinians may attend joint memorial
- Arkansas police fire officer who fatally shot motorist
- Lawyer: Kurdish rebel chief wants hunger strikes to end
- Turkey's state media say election officials ordered Istanbul's mayoral election redone, voided opposition candidate win
- Coffee cup in 'Game of Thrones' scene perks up viewers
- Spain rescues over 400 migrants at sea in 3 days
- The Latest: Election board orders Istanbul election redone
- US rushes ships to Middle East over unspecified Iran threats
- Red Sox put Price on injured list with elbow tendinitis
- Hungarian leader finds main EU exec candidates unsuitable
- O'Rourke's laugh line falls flat as kids talk serious issues
- The Latest: Logano wins 1st stage at Dover
- Review: Laird Barron returns with an often bleak novel
- Trump wants to restore waiver for service academy athletes
- At 9-24, Marlins could be headed for worst season yet
- After latest fighting, Israel's Gaza blockade questioned
- Ex-day laborer pleads guilty in socialite bludgeoning death
- Pakistani officials: 4 soldiers killed in 2 attacks in north
- Democrats challenge Trump's UN nominee on climate change
- Defending champion Kvitova through to 3rd round in Madrid
- Thousands of Czechs call on justice minister to resign
- Search for private plane in northern Mexico
- Blues, Stars meet again in Game 7 for spot in West finals
- Ex-prosecutors: Trump would've been charged if not president
- 2020 candidate Buttigieg makes hires in Iowa, New Hampshire
- Students in Brazil protest school budget cuts
- Red-legged frogs thriving in Yosemite after long absence
- The Latest: Shanahan says Iran must cease 'all provocation'
- Man who had cocaine mailed to Rhode Island gets prison time
- Education chief says teacher strikes 'ultimately hurt kids'
- Film producer and director Irwin Winkler spills the beans
- Demand for trial against clergy accused of abusing deaf kids
- 2 Canadian track figures banned after sex harassment inquiry
- Teachers across Oregon to walk out over classroom funding
- Great Lakes water levels surge, some record highs predicted
- Mets' Darling says he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer
- Met Gala goes 'camp' for the annual A-list fashion parade
- The Latest: Translator in false statements case free on bond
- 'Magic mushroom' decriminalization on Denver ballot
- Red Wings hire Verbeek as NHL teams shuffle front offices
- Woman who sent poison to judges pleads guilty to escape
- Police: Teen sex offenders escape Colorado detention center
- Widow sues Mexican billionaire over fatal racecar crash
- The Latest: Banker in Malaysian case ordered free on US bail
- Game 5s await for Nuggets-Blazers, Raptors-76ers
- With Mueller on Justice staff, Barr has sway over testimony
- National League
- Game of Thrones: Like many CEOs, Dany sees confidence slip
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Judge sentences Illinois man to 16 years for trying to detonate what he thought was a car bomb outside a Chicago bar
- The Latest: Utah man gets life term for killing city worker
- Bees circle, Senzel homers twice as Reds swarm Giants 12-4
- Ice Cube, others mourn director Singleton at private funeral
- Lawyer: Driver in wrong-way crash that killed 5 was insane
- Trial to determine if government liable for Harvey flooding
- Joshua at home in Garden despite never fighting there
- Protesters chant 'stop taking bribes' in Pennsylvania House
- Polish man freed after 19 years, murder case gets fresh look
- Anadarko, Sysco rise while Boeing, PetMed fall
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- 8 killed during police anti-crime operation in Rio slum
- BC-GLF--Presidents Cup Standings
- US probes inadvertent side air bag deployment on Mazda SUVs
- Milan beats Bologna 2-1 to keep Champions League hopes alive
- Cologne promoted back to Bundesliga as 2nd division champion
- US trade rep: Higher tariffs on China to take effect Friday; negotiations to resume Thursday
- Records: Cracks in Miami bridge grew "daily" before collapse
- Trump tees up medal for Tiger Woods; some question motives
- Deceased pets recovered from plane in Florida river
- Big man on court: Nikola Jokic showing off all his skills
- States seek to cut off religious exemptions for vaccination
- Djokovic sounds open to Gimelstob regaining role in tennis
- The Latest: US says higher tariffs on China to hit on Friday
- Lawyers name more accused New Jersey predator priests
- House Dems renew probe on hurricane response in Puerto Rico
- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin denies request for Trump's tax returns, rebuffing oversight priority of Democrats
- NewsBreak: Turkish president's spokesman calls invalidated Istanbul mayoral election a 'victory for democracy'
- Man City back on top of EPL after Kompany wonder goal
- Mexico attorney general says Odebrecht case coming soon
- Saturday's Kentucky Derby ties for most watched on NBC
- Treasury denies Democrats' request for Trump tax returns
- Cyprus: Turkey's drilling bid off island 'second invasion'
- Award is offered _ and rescinded _ for 'American Pie' singer
- US PGA Championship, field
- Thousands of Czechs demand justice minister's resignation
- European Parliament: Facts and figures
- Turkey defiant in face of criticism over gas drilling off Cyprus
- Comedian Amy Schumer welcomes her own 'royal baby'
- 100 "Evitas" take to the streets of Argentina's capital
- Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying
- African Union and UN support civilian-led Sudan transition
- Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea
- Pilot makes emergency landing in Oklahoma City field
- Students protest as high school senior faces deportation
- Alleged Gerald Ford grave vandal enters not guilty plea
- The Latest: 3 killed after pickup flattens trailer ID'd
- Mississippi: Police hunt killer of officer outside station
- Philadelphia commission probing 'disturbing' video
- Man pleads not guilty over talks to avenge mosque attacks
- Legislator films himself berating woman abortion protester
- New T-wolves president Rosas vows aggression, collaboration
- Analysis: Horse racing under microscope again with Derby DQ
- The Latest: Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods
- USS Missouri undergoes restoration ahead of war anniversary
- Commission denies Maximum Security disqualification appeal
- Police: Man says 4-year-old stepdaughter abducted in Houston
- 1 dead in Mexico City shooting involving prominent columnist
- Islanders optimistic after turnaround despite playoff exit
- Australia to host Pakistan, New Zealand in tests in 2019-20
- Trump grants pardon to man who killed Iraqi prisoner
- New UN campaign to bring youth into gender equality fight
- Macron: France will step up fight against species extinction
- Opinion: Istanbul election re-do is a death knell for democracy
- Love-spell extortionist gets 2 years in US federal prison
- Yankees stun Félix, back Sabathia in 7-3 win over Mariners
- Dodgers' A.J. Pollock out at least 6 weeks after surgery
- Giannis has 39, Bucks beat Celtics 113-101, lead series 3-1
- Heavy rain alert issued for N. Taiwan, mercury drops to 15 degrees Celsius
- UN honors 115 peacekeepers and staff who lost their lives
- Anderson chases Bauer after tweet; ChiSox rout Indians 9-1
- Villar slam, Means' pitching lifts Orioles past Red Sox 4-1
- Perez pitches 7 scoreless innings, Twins beat Blue Jays 8-0
- Zahav, Ashley Christensen win big at James Beard Awards
- Blake Snell sparkles, Rays rout Diamondbacks 12-1
- Bruins put away Blue Jackets to advance to conference final
- 2019 James Beard restaurant and chef award winners
- WHO bars Taiwan from health assembly for third year running
- Yale historian wins Parkman Prize for Frederick Douglass bio
- Rarely seen megamouth shark caught off E. Taiwan, sold for meat
- Prison chief says 2 Reuters journalists jailed for breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act have been freed from prison
- 'More Than Blue' an international success for Taiwan
- Bahrain premier calls Qatar ruler, rare contact amid dispute
- Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces
- Myanmar frees 2 imprisoned Reuters reporters
- Boeing 737 Max 8 woes crimp Asian airlines' growth plans
- Australian prime minister hit with egg in protest
- Snell shuts down D-Backs, Pham hits grand slam as Rays roll
- All Blacks fullback Smith sidelined with hamstring strain
- Cardinals back Mikolas with 3 HRs in 6-0 win over Phillies
- After long travel delay, Nats lose 5-3 to Brewers
- Today in History
- Myanmar frees 2 imprisoned Reuters reporters
- Slovakia delays nuclear plant expansion under pressure from Austria
- Cubs bullpen goes wild, Marlins rally in 9th to win 6-5
- Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying
- Amazon to open first Go store that accepts cash
- House committee moving ahead with contempt vote for Barr
- APNewsBreak: Feds limited in prosecution of juvenile terror
- Harden scores 38 as Rockets even series with Warriors
- US Soccer files response to lawsuit filed by women's team
- Taiwan officials to break ground on secret submarine facility on May 9
- Paddack, Renfroe lead Padres over deGrom, Mets 4-0
- Google expected to show off new hardware, AI at annual event
- R. Kelly due back in court for hearing on sex-abuse case
- Restored steam locomotive rolls to anniversary event
- Pope to visit North Macedonia as EU, NATO hopes rise on vote
- Georgia's Republican Gov. Kemp set to sign abortion ban
- Report: Ethiopia's garment workers are world's lowest paid
- Denver voters decide on 'magic mushroom' decriminalization
- Landeskog scores OT winner, Avs force Game 7 with Sharks
- Trial opens in sex-trafficking case against self-help guru
- San Francisco to join list of those banning cashless stores
- Buehler pitches Dodgers past Braves 5-3 in playoff rematch
- Bruins beat Blue Jackets 3-0, advance to conference final
- Qatar to send money for West Bank, Gaza after Israel truce
- Asia stocks mixed, Tokyo declines after Trump trade threat
- Taiwan’s Formosa Express to treat passengers with Michelin delicacies
- China is buying allies in the Pacific, says Australian scholar
- Pakistani Christian girls targeted by Chinese as brides
- All directly involved in Sri Lanka attacks dead or arrested
- US-Iran tensions rise ahead of anniversary of deal pullout
- Report: Blaze engulfs 2 Iranian pipelines, 5 workers injured
- Photo of the Day: South Korean man shows Taiwan flag in Tiananmen Square
- China says its top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, will go to Washington this week for tariff war talks
- Analysis: Which new college football coaches might succeed?
- BMW profit hit by anti-trust case, spending on technology
- Taiwan's DPP should narrow the gap between the good and us: columnist
- China confirms economy czar going to Washington for talks
- Rask comes up big as Bruins advance to conference final
- Han Kuo-yu has one week to join Taiwan presidential race as KMT candidate
- Opposition slams decision for re-run Istanbul vote as 'coup'
- Gandhi scion comes into his own as India polls near finish
- Court TV pounds gavel again as all-trial channel is reborn
- Meatsplainer: How new plant-based burgers compare to beef
- Cyprus' new police chief apologizes over serial killer case
- Harden helps Rockets tie up series with Warriors
- Springer, Correa, Chirinos homer, Astros beat Royals 6-4
- Malaysia: US to return $196M in 1MDB-linked seized assets
- Magnificent paddy photos depict carefree black bear endemic to Taiwan
- Folau's code of conduct hearing ends; no decision yet
- Taiwan ranked 17th richest country in world
- Climate change missing as US defends Arctic policy
- The Latest: Pope encourages North Macedonia's EU integration
- Woman held in Poland for adding LGBT symbol to revered icon
- Ex-Premier Lai questions fairness of Taiwan presidential primary, but remains open to change
- Taiwan introduces stiffer penalties for leaking, selling secrets to China
- Afghan official: Taliban hit security checkpoints, killing 8
- William Lai: Taiwan should strive to be ‘Free Economic Island’
- Elephants kneel in ritual tribute to Thailand's new king
- Strife-torn Libya's UN-backed leader meets Conte in Rome
- Lebanon's Central Bank workers suspends strike for 3 days
- UK's May seeks Brexit deal amid mounting pressure to quit
- Taiwan forex reserves hit new high for 6th straight month
- Belgian police detain over 30 over online car sales racket
- Filipina star Sunshine Cruz warns Taipei hotel 'infested with bed bugs'
- Pompeo meeting with Merkel cancelled over 'pressing issues'
- Jean Vanier, Catholic hero to developmentally disabled, dies
- UN environment agency warns of effects of rising sand use
- Malaysia cuts interest rate for first time in 3 years
- Taiwan President creates bad impression by calling for smartphones in polls: You Ying-lung
- National Taiwan Museum and Taipei City Hospital plan 'dementia friendly museum'
- In post-apartheid South Africa, inequality still on display
- Taiwan's Yang Ming University launches image recognition system for drugs
- Video shows octopus nearly rip off Chinese streamer's face
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- When did the DPP become the Tsai Ing-wen party?
- More Vietnamese arrested for trafficking migrant workers to Taiwan
- Measles infects 34,000 in Europe within two months, says WHO
- Pope arrives to preach unity in polarized North Macedonia
- Myanmar frees Reuters journalists
- Taiwan, EU pledge to safeguard labor rights for fishing industry workers
- Airstrikes in rebel-held northwestern Syria kill 4
- Alexander? James? Arthur? Guessing game on royal baby's name
- US commerce secretary urges India to open markets further
- Greek far-left extremist in hospital after hunger strike
- Russian plane crash survivor recalls strong lightning strike
- Inside the Met Gala: Feathers, bling and ideas about 'camp'
- Bride market trafficks Pakistani Christian women to China
- Referes Owens and Barnes to appear at 4th Rugby World Cup
- Ferrari driven by surge in sales in China
- Official Thai election results favor anti-military party
- Malago to lead organizing committee if Milan-Cortina wins
- Pamela Anderson: Treatment of Julian Assange unfair
- Tire fire paints skies over Central Taiwan district black
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- UN office hails Myanmar journalists' release, with a caveat
- Cambridge Analytica whistleblower has book deal
- World's biggest beer maker looks to list shares in Asia
- EU commission cuts growth outlook over trade pressures
- Egypt upholds death penalty for 13 on terror charges
- Danish PM calls elections to renew parliament in June
- The Latest: EU chief rues failure to enter Brexit campaign
- UK's Prince Charles visits Germany on 4-day charm offensive
- Off to a new life: 3 Albanian lions sent to Dutch cat center
- EU chief urges people to vote carefully in Europe-wide polls
- Lufthansa looks to snap up Thomas Cook’s Condor airline
- Opinion: Press freedom eludes Myanmar despite journalists' release
- US military flare-up 'would be a godsend to Iran hardliners'
- APSIPA winner Micro PC tackles the scourge of plastic microbeads in water
- Whose poo is this? Prague Zoo takes a closer look at dung
- Sri Lanka's president tells AP that "99%" of suspects linked to the Easter suicide bombings have been arrested
- Global Forecast-Asia
- GOP senators to be briefed on White House immigration plan
- The Latest: McConnell says 'case closed' on Mueller probe
- AP Interview: Sri Lankan president says country now safe
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly lower on Wall Street
- Iraq pursuing $53B megaproject with ExxonMobil, PetroChina
- Elephant kills UK soldier on anti-poaching duty in Malawi
- Myanmar extends detention of American accused of growing pot
- Novak Djokovic reaches 3rd round at Madrid Open
- American League
- Fast bowler Nortje out of South Africa CWC squad, Morris in
- Review: David McCullough explores the pioneers in new book
- FBI chief Wray breaks with Barr on use of term 'spying'
- US stocks extend losses as new tariff threat looms
- Arab activist says CIA notified Norway of threat against him
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs legislation that bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
- The Latest: Georgia's GOP Gov. Kemp signs early abortion ban
- Mexican officials find 289 migrants in tractor-trailer rigs
- Science Says: Why biodiversity matters to you
- Combs, Lambert and Morris lead CMT Music Awards nominations
- What it's like to do the Everest Base Camp trek
- Melania Trump to announce expansion of 'Be Best' initiative
- US job openings jump to nearly 7.5 million in March
- The Latest: R. Kelly back at hearing in sexual abuse case
- Review: Chris Pavone's book centers on a single day in Paris
- World War II vet, 95, dies during 'Honor Flight' trip
- Gillibrand says she'll only pick judges who back Roe v. Wade
- Ex-CEO of Danish bank faces charges over money laundering
- Texas seeks more armed school personnel after mass shooting
- Mexico says tariffs will send tomato prices soaring in US
- Albania court jails drug trafficker for 10 years
- Shanghai draw at Kawasaki to stay in Asian CL playoffs hunt
- Olympic sports slam Tokyo organizers over cuts at venues
- Review: Musician Ani DiFranco's memoir is raw and powerful
- Police say armed kidnapper takes hostages in southern France
- Venezuela's opposition-led congress to debate defense pact
- Libya force says it seized foreign pilot after downing plane
- 2nd Rhode Island town passes resolution to oppose gun bills
- Flooding in Paraguay sends 40,000 people to higher ground
- Jewish schools seek piece of public grants for security
- South Africa to vote amid graft scandals, high unemployment
- Is Pakistan's war-ravaged northwestern region turning against the military?
- Manfred Weber: Merkel's pick to head European Commission
- EC's Juncker regrets EU silence on Brexit campaign 'lies'
- 'Grand Theft Europe' - reports tax fraudsters stealing millions from governments
- European leagues: Most clubs oppose changes in competitions
- Mexico wants to re-invent US Merida aid program
- Millennial Money: Break free of debt without paying a price
- South Dakota governor won't test tribal ban from reservation
- 5 ways to save money on your RV road trip
- US peace envoy on Afghanistan meets with Indian leaders
- Real spies, not James Bond, take spotlight at new spy museum
- Kosovo's president to boycott summit in Bosnia
- Edmonton names Ken Holland as GM, president of hockey ops
- Palestinians: EU, Russia and UN should counter US peace plan
- Yearbook adviser sues in dispute over pro-Trump photos
- Communities hit by gas blasts get $80M to fix infrastructure
- Israel comes to standstill as siren wails for Memorial Day
- US pregnancy deaths up, and report says most are preventable
- Assistant trainer Riley Mott says Kentucky Derby winner Country House won't run in the Preakness
- Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 500 points as escalation of trade dispute between U.S. and China worries investors
- NFL concussion fund pays out $485M, but more doctors sought
- The Latest: Google CEO looks beyond search to help people
- Report: Puerto Rico saw 44% drop in students since '06
- Florida residents want Trump to see post-hurricane suffering
- At least 10 wounded in Guatemala prison shooting
- Disney slates Fox films, 'Avatar' pushed another year
- Kentucky Derby winner Country House won't run in Preakness
- Greek prime minister promises bailout relief before polls
- Humble home becomes museum and shrine to Argentina's Evita
- The Latest: Lawyer says self-help leader had good intentions
- Lawsuit filed over display of Bible at veterans hospital
- FC Cincinnati fires head coach Alan Koch after slow start
- Kawhi Leonard wows even his coach with playoff performance
- Kansas water park where boy died appears unlikely to open
- The Latest: District being sued over Trump pics 'confident'
- The Latest: Amazon opens cash store as San Francisco votes
- Venezuela's Supreme Court opens criminal action against 7 opposition figures for alleged treason and rebellion
- Suryakumar Yadav's 71 propels Mumbai to fifth IPL final
- Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif heads to jail after bail expires
- The Latest: Venezuela top court targets opposition leaders
- Pochettino says may leave Spurs if they win Champions League
- Can US, China salvage their talks and end trade war?
- Cuba cancels Conga Against Homophobia parade
- Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Prize for humor
- Blackhawks goalie will drive IndyCar Grand Prix pace car
- Brazil national museum recovers 200 Egypt pieces after fire
- Sex workers seek decriminalization and loitering-law repeal
- Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets in Irish tri-series
- Maximum Security arrives at Monmouth, pointed to Haskell
- The Latest: Release conditions set for Coast Guard officer
- US consumer borrowing growth slowed in March
- Q&A: Ryan Reynolds on 'Pikachu' and the future of 'Deadpool'
- Life remains normal for Kentucky Derby winner Country House
- US hospital ship to deploy to Latin American in June
- The Latest: Officer's lawyer says fatal shooting justified
- New trial ordered for white homeowner in death of black man
- Missing Houston girl was earlier removed from home by state
- Defender Godin leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of season
- US raises forecast for summer gasoline prices
- New Mexico man among those killed in Russian airliner fire
- Prosecutor requests 20 years in jail for ex-Peru president
- Funeral is held for longtime NYC prosecutor Richard A. Brown
- Soprano Lisette Oropesa wins Beverly Sills Artist Award
- Lottery cuts expectations for sports betting revenue in half
- No diplomats, no Venezuelans as activists occupy DC embassy
- Worsening trade tensions between US and China rattle stock market, sending Dow Jones Industrial Average down 473 points
- Debt collectors to use email, texts under new Trump rules
- Japanese tourist, husband charged in Hawaii sex assault case
- Diocese criticized for not listing some accused priests
- Sharks hope for Pavelski's return before Game 7 against Avs
- Lyft posts strong growth, big losses in first public quarter
- Column: Hard part for Homa was waiting his turn
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The Latest: Pence says US to lift bans on Venezuelan general
- Angels' Shohei Ohtani set for season debut against Tigers
- Biden in Nevada: Trump uses immigration 'to demonize people'
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Pope: Commission on female deacons disagrees on ordination
- Sheriff says shots have been fired at a school in suburban Denver and believes two people are injured
- A 3rd parent pleads guilty in college admissions scheme
- Trump campaign rips outside groups profiting off president
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- In darkness, Hungary deports Afghan family of 6 to Serbia
- Liverpool beats Barcelona 4-0 to overturn three-goal deficit and reach Champions League final 4-3 on aggregate
- Banks won't take sides in Trump subpoena fight
- AIG and SolarEdge rise while Mylan and Phibro fall
- US official: Intel indicates Iran moved missiles by boat
- Liverpool stuns Barcelona 4-0 to reach CL final
- Man indicted on murder and other charges in shooting at a North Carolina university that killed 2 students, wounded 4
- Sheriff: Shooting at school in suburban Denver injures 2
- Authorities: 2 suspects in custody after shooting at suburban Denver school; search on campus for possible 3rd suspect
- Suspect in shooting at North Carolina university indicted
- The Latest: 2 in custody in Colorado school shooting
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has made an unannounced trip to Baghdad amid stepped-up warnings to Iran.
- Nebraska, Washington State highlight Cayman Islands field
- Lawmaker vows to 'do better' after abortion clinic video
- US Secretary of State Pompeo makes unannounced trip to Iraq
- Minnesota adds ex-Drexel forward Demir as grad transfer
- Sheriff's office: At least 7 people injured in shooting at suburban Denver school; 2 suspects in custody
- Atlanta clothier pleads guilty in basketball corruption case
- Durant-Harden duel may go distance; Bucks can finish Celtics
- European-led group seeks to help end Venezuelan crisis
- Barack Obama's book not expected to be released in 2019
- Google spinoff, Lyft team up to offer self-driving car rides
- Atlanta acquires midfielder Justin Meram from Columbus
- UK confirms participation in EU elections in May
- Turkey holds thousands in solitary in Erdogan's prisons
- Trump invites Hungary's Viktor Orban to White House
- Auschwitz museum boycotts Turin book fair over neo-fascist publisher
- Brazil's Bolsonaro signs decree easing gun laws
- Eagle with 8-foot wing span crashes into Alaska home
- UN launches new program to disrupt terrorist fighter travels
- Congressman's ex-aide says she was fired for being pregnant
- Beverly Hills considering banning sale of tobacco products
- Health officials say NYC measles cases reach 466
- Sheriff: 8 students injured in suburban Denver school shooting, several are in critical condition; 2 suspects in custody
- Bae still trying to find his game after military service
- US says it will complete Keystone environmental review
- Domestic violence expert: Wait and see with Addison Russell
- Group warns it will legally challenge pregnancy center bill
- Thunderstorms bring flooding, power outages to Houston area
- Oxygen greenlights Kim Kardashian prison reform documentary
- Newspaper: Trump lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994
- John Daly approved to use cart at PGA Championship
- New Zealand introduces climate bill to become carbon neutral
- Jhye Richardson ruled out of Australia's World Cup squad
- The Latest: Police: Stepfather of missing girl changed story
- Sheriff says 18-year-old male student was killed in shooting at suburban Denver school
- Turkish opposition: We will win re-run of Istanbul mayor vote
- 1 dead, 8 hurt in Colorado school shooting, 2 in custody
- Giolito shines as White Sox blank light-hitting Indians 2-0
- Newborn baby boy found atop a trash can in a Chicago alley
- A-League's Melbourne City fire coach Warren Joyce
- Hazmat concern prompts evacuation near U of Minnesota
- Four Taiwanese productions fly the flag at Far East Film Festival
- New weather front arrives Thurs., 2 tropical depressions form east of Taiwan
- Appeals court allows Trump administration to force asylum seekers to wait out court process in Mexico
- Start of Reds-A's game delayed due to lighting malfunction
- Berríos shines as Twins blank Jays for 2nd straight night
- Appeals court: Trump can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico
- Malone coaches Game 5 with heavy heart after school shooting
- Polanco hits first homer, Pirates edge Rangers 5-4
- The Latest: Minneapolis apartment complex reopened
- Leonard scores 21, Raptors rout 76ers 125-89 to win Game 5
- Moreland homers, has 3 RBIs to help Red Sox beat Orioles 8-5
- Taiwan announces freeway traffic control measures for Dragon Boat Festival
- Taiwan to extend travel restrictions on officials handling classified data
- Australian political parties woo Chinese-Australian voters
- Cain, Brewers top Nationals 6-0; Rendon ejected in return
- Chinese researchers try brain implants to treat drug addicts
- Chinese researchers try brain implants to treat drug addicts
- LeMahieu drives in Maybin, Yanks rally to beat Mariners 5-4
- Amid online threats, Kaohsiung Mayor Han's daughter jets to Canada for studies
- Bryant's 3-run HR gives Cubs 5-2 win over Marlins
- New Zealand cuts benchmark interest rate to new low of 1.5%
- US House passes bill reaffirming Taiwan Relations Act amid US-China trade war
- China's April exports fall 2.7 percent from a year ago amid US tariff war; import growth rebounds to 4 percent
- Today in History
- Greece's Tsipras to cut taxes and hike pensions
- US lifts sanctions for Venezuelan general who defied Maduro
- China's April exports fall amid US tariff war; imports rise
- Uber, Lyft drivers plan to strike in cities across the US
- China's investment in US drops 83% amid growing mistrust
- Pakistani police say a bomb targeting security forces guarding Sufi shrine in city of Lahore kills 4, wounds several
- Maroon's OT goal lifts Blues past Stars in Game 7
- Bomb targeting Pakistani police at shrine kills 4 in Lahore
- Waters' moment in power: Confronting Trump, inspiring Dems
- Trump puts deal-making credentials to test with China talks
- 'Not just talking points': Kushner's new tack on immigration
- House Judiciary panel poised to hold Barr in contempt
- Taiwan profits from US-China trade war as exports to US grow for 31 months in a row
- Iranian state television says letters outlining partial withdrawal from 2015 nuclear deal delivered to ambassadors
- Car hits 13 children, 4 seriously injured, in western Japan
- The Latest: Denver 'magic mushroom' initiative is losing
- Iran sends letters on partial withdrawal from nuclear deal
- California pot market not traced or tracked as promised
- South Africa begins voting in presidential, parliamentary elections amid issues of corruption, unemployment
- President Tsai pledges to make Taiwan a reliable digital nation, attract investment
- Alabama's proposed abortion ban heads toward committee vote
- Ryu and Turner star in Dodgers' 9-0 win over Braves
- Millsap, Jokic spark Nuggets' 124-98 blowout of Blazers
- Stop false reporting against William Lai, says critic Wang Chieh-min
- Opponents of Georgia abortion ban promise court challenge
- South Africa starts voting amid corruption, unemployment
- Students kill classmate, injure 8 at school near Columbine
- Nuggets rout Portland 124-98, a win away from West final
- Toyota sees slight quarterly profit fall, projects recovery
- Iran's president says it will keep excess enriched uranium, instead of selling it as called for by nuclear deal
- Iran's president says higher uranium enrichment will resume if new nuclear deal terms not reached within 60 days
- US-China trade fears unnerve investors, pulling shares lower
- Momentum builds in Oregon to require unanimous jury verdicts
- The Latest: Iran steps away from parts of nuclear deal
- The Latest: South African opposition leader votes in Soweto
- Alonso's 2-run homer lifts Mets to 7-6 win vs Padres
- Mike Fiers of the Oakland Athletics pitches second career no-hitter, beats Cincinnati 2-0
- As Sudan uprising grew, Arab states worked to shape its fate
- Japan's emperor reports to Shinto gods week after succession
- Taiwan targets second-tier cities to expand presence in Southeast Asia market
- No-no! A's Fiers throws 2nd career no-hitter, beats Reds
- Boxing chief criticizes IOC comments on Olympic competition
- Blueseeds wins APSIPA award for working with charity to create eco-friendly value chain
- Cost of dining out in Taiwan goes up in April
- Pakistan media: Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after years on death row has left the country
- Pakistan: Deadly bomb blast at Sufi shrine in Lahore
- US regulators under scrutiny as they look to punish Facebook
- Google's privacy promises don't sway many experts
- Reports: Christian acquitted of blasphemy leaves Pakistan
- Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ policy failed, says bookseller Lam Wing-kee
- Japan for the first time openly supports Taiwan’s WHA bid
- AP EXPLAINS: Iran's nuclear program as 2015 deal unravels
- Sex offenses by teachers in Taiwan rise eightfold in 10 years: MOE
- Smith, Warner have contrasting fortunes in 2nd match back
- Taiwan Expo series goes into second-tier cities in New Southbound Policy countries
- Afghan officials: Large explosion, gunfire in capital
- Carrefour Taiwan recalls cheese product over E. coli risk
- Siemens to cut thousands of jobs in major overhaul
- Suicide bombing outside Pakistan shrine kills 10
- William Lai pays tribute on anniversary of Japanese engineer’s passing
- Israel marks somber Memorial Day with wailing siren
- Russian runner gets 12-year ban in doping and deception case
- Honda reports fiscal quarterly loss, to streamline models
- Iraq plans to sign oil deal with PetroChina and Exxon Mobil
- Cambodian court summons members of defunct opposition party
- German police arrest 8 suspected of fund-raising for IS
- Kamala Harris' bill seeks to ease burden on public defenders
- Central Taiwan to conduct air raid drill on May 30
- Huawei Mediapad M5 found to be snooping on engineer in Taiwan from China
- City in Congo's Ebola outbreak attacked by militia; 7 dead
- Teen hostage-taker detained after store standoff in France
- NY lawmakers jump into fight over Trump tax returns
- Tokyo Olympics cut spending; sports federations unhappy
- Iran inches away from nuclear deal amid US sanctions
- Pompeo in London to discuss the UK-US 'special relationship'
- EU single market benefits Germany and export hubs most
- How the EU funds its economically disadvantaged regions
- Asia Bibi leaves Pakistan 'for Canada'
- Largest Finnish party keep populists out of coalition talks
- DC-area radio station told to register as Russian agent
- Amanda Knox to return to Italy for 1st time since acquittal
- Hungary deports 2nd Afghan family to Serbia overnight
- Pennsylvania school drops 'God bless America' after pledge
- Key moments surrounding Iran's now-threatened nuclear deal
- Japan's Softbank to spend $4B to hike stake in Yahoo Japan
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- China says US 'further aggravated' tension on Iran
- Police: Harlem fire claims 6 lives, including 4 children
- Auschwitz Museum protests camp photos on skirts and pillows
- American educator Khan wins prestigious Spanish prize
- Newborn son of Meghan and Harry to meet monarch
- FIFA rejects Chelsea's appeal against 1-year transfer ban for breaking youth transfer rules
- Opposition seeks redo of Istanbul district votes won by AKP
- AP Interview: German nationalists inspired by Trump campaign
- Syrian ground troops push into rebel enclave
- Report: Trump in 1985-94 claimed $1.17 billion business loss
- Taiwan ex-Premier Lai visits Japan
- FIFA rejects Chelsea appeal against 1-year transfer ban
- George Clooney hopes media 'kinder' to Meghan Markle
- Marathon Petroleum combines midstream operations for $9B
- The Latest: Trump says report he lost over $1B 'inaccurate'
- 'Mentality of giants': Self-belief fueling Klopp's Liverpool
- AP NewsAlert
- The Latest: Meghan, Harry show off their 'bundle of joy'
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- APNewsBreak: Drugmakers will have to reveal prices in TV ads
- Christiansen misses out on England Women's World Cup squad
- Spain nabs gang offering criminal money laundering services
- Foxconn to move production lines from China to Kaohsiung in Taiwan
- The Latest: Spain official: US like a 'cowboy' on Venezuela
- Gaza artists call on Eurovision singers to boycott Israel
- Iraq awards gas recovery contract to China's CPECC
- Warren releases $100 billion plan to combat opioids epidemic
- Sheriff: Two handguns used in Colorado school shooting, one suspect is a juvenile girl
- Police say 12 injured in northern Germany rail crash
- Army training brigade prepares for new worldwide deployments
- French leader marks Victory Day at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
- UK has first week without burning coal for electricity
- 6-month extension of South Sudan unity government approved
- The Latest: Students used 2 handguns in Colorado shooting
- Thai election count finalized, leaving no clear winner
- Cyprus seeks EU backing to counter Turkey's gas drilling bid
- Sense Innovation wins APISPA award by meeting needs of children with disabilities
- The Latest: Nadler says 'constitutional crisis' over report
- Orchestra searching for child who charmed crowd with 'wow!'
- Pompeo in UK to strengthen 'special relationship'
- Philadelphia Phillies Chairman David Montgomery dies at 72
- Country group Alabama extends 50th anniversary tour
- UNAIDS says its top executive is leaving immediately, after claims he mishandled sexual assault allegations
- English soccer club Bolton set for bankruptcy protection
- Australian political contender fights back tears over mother
- Chinese ambassador denies Xinjiang Muslims banned from fasting during Ramadan
- Head of embattled UNAIDS to leave post immediately
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Inquest held into death of death of Prodigy's Keith Flint
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on trade war anxiety
- Barcelona's fall highlights team's Messi-dependency
- Medical board: Info on doctor investigation must stay secret
- British lawmakers urged to take a lesson from Liverpool
- New doc chronicles how a California farming oasis came to be
- UK investigates China state TV over forced confession claim
- Trump invokes executive privilege over unredacted Mueller report, subpoenaed materials
- Sabres sign undrafted Finnish forward Arttu Ruotsalainen
- Spain arrests 5 in Guatemala corruption investigation
- US stocks move sideways as investors eye trade talks
- Keelung Harbor navy mega project enters construction stage
- Oops! Small businesses are vulnerable to marketing mistakes
- Ferrari boosts engine in Barcelona to try to catch Mercedes
- Trying to market a small business? Here's where to get help
- UEFA puts future Champions League ideas to league officials
- American's stabbing of German burglar deemed self-defense
- Civil War exhibit opens at National Constitution Center
- Lease squabble could threaten major new salmon farm in Maine
- AP Top 25 Podcast: New coaches most likely to succeed
- Taiwan First Nations creatives shine at YIRRAMBOI festival in Australia
- Timberlake to receive special honor from Songwriters Hall
- Students stranded at school amid flooding in Houston area
- Airline says Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane skids off runway while landing in Yangon, Myanmar; 4 people injured
- Italian PM sacks junior minister under probe for corruption
- Huawei executive expected in Canadian court
- US files plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports
- Sweden says Russia expels 2 diplomats in reprisal
- Officials summoned in suit over Minneapolis police shooting
- Biman Airlines plane skids off runway in Yangon, Myanmar
- Review: In 'Biggest Little Farm,' a journey back to the land
- Fellaini puts Shandong in last 16 of Asian Champions League
- Patrol: Motorcycle hits Amish buggy; 1 killed, 4 injured
- FBI: 850 open investigations into domestic terrorism
- Brazil seeks bank executives in money laundering probe
- 2 Russian soccer players sentenced to prison
- 4 Portuguese police arrested after immigrants assaulted
- Nibali aiming to become oldest Giro winner in an open race
- The Latest: Fire that killed 6 apparently started on stove
- European team to have 3 captain's picks for 2020 Ryder Cup
- Pentagon suspends war remains effort with North Korea
- The Latest: Oregon teachers walk out to protest funding
- Buckingham Palace says Meghan and Harry's baby is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
- Kurt Lang, social scientist and author, Nazi expert, dies
- Walmart bans cigarette sales to anyone under 21 years of age starting in July
- UK and Ireland agree on residency for citizens post-Brexit
- Oregon teachers walk out demanding better school funding
- Nadal beats Auger-Aliassime to advance in Madrid Open
- The Latest: Meghan, Harry name baby son Archie Harrison
- Opinion: A desperate move by Iranian President Rouhani
- Russian 'spy whale' may have provided therapy for children
- News Asia, May 8
- Pompeo in UK to strengthen 'special relationship'
- Bertelsmann: EU Single Market boosts per capita incomes by almost €1,000 a year
- How the EU funds its economically disadvantaged regions
- Asia Bibi leaves Pakistan 'for Canada'
- Pakistan: Deadly bomb blast at Sufi shrine in Lahore
- Greece's Tsipras to cut taxes and hike pensions
- Turkish opposition: We will win re-run of Istanbul mayor vote
- UK confirms participation in EU elections in May
- Turkey holds thousands in solitary in Erdogan's prisons
- Trump invites Hungary's Viktor Orban to White House
- Auschwitz museum boycotts Turin book fair over neo-fascist publisher
- Is Pakistan's war-ravaged northwestern region turning against the military?
- Manfred Weber: Merkel's pick to head European Commission
- EC's Juncker regrets EU silence on Brexit campaign 'lies'
- 'Grand Theft Europe' — tax fraudsters reportedly stealing millions from governments
- Lufthansa looks to snap up Thomas Cook's Condor airline
- Opinion: Press freedom eludes Myanmar despite journalists' release
- US military flare-up 'would be a godsend to Iran hardliners'
- Measles infected 34,000 in Europe in two months, says WHO
- Myanmar frees Reuters journalists
- How PM Modi changed the face of Indian foreign policy
- Brunei suspends death penalty for homosexuality after backlash
- Thai king celebrated in post-coronation procession
- Cyclone batters Bangladesh after major disaster averted in India
- Japan's Emperor Naruhito urges peace and happiness in public debut
- European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job
- Masood Azhar's blacklisting likely to benefit Modi, BJP in India election
- Chinese photographer Lu Guang's detention raises alarm
- US stops Taliban territory tracking in Afghanistan
- Sri Lanka's Muslims under pressure after Easter Sunday bombings
- India elections: Why are Kashmiris not voting?
- Afghanistan: President Ghani seeks to restore his legitimacy with a Loya Jirga
- Why Russia, Iran seek deeper ties with North Korea
- Indonesia: More than 270 election staff died from overwork
- Japan: Knife found on school desk of emperor's grandson
- Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan
- China's Xi hails $64 billion in new Belt and Road deals
- Pakistan suspends polio vaccine drive after health worker attacks
- Belt and Road Forum: Will China's 'digital Silk Road' lead to an authoritarian future?
- 10 reasons to visit Amsterdam
- Kim Jong Un says US acted 'in bad faith' at Vietnam talks
- Climate change: Extinction Rebellion protests target London's financial district
- Belt and Road Forum: Is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor failing?
- India Supreme Court rattled by sexual harassment case
- Japan offers apology, money to victims of forced sterilization
- Easter Sunday bombings: Sri Lanka was 'an easy target'
- Malala's father: 'Pakistan's security policies need a paradigm shift'
- Can Pakistan's Imran Khan reset ties with Iran?
- India election chiefs ban web series on PM Narendra Modi
- Pakistan blames Iran-based separatists for deadly Baluchistan attack
- Leica banned from Chinese social media after Tiananmen video
- High hopes for India's economy after elections
- Great spas of Europe
- Indonesia celebrates as President Widodo heads towards victory
- Indonesia: Ex-general rejects loss to Joko Widodo
- Indonesia elections: Personality, religion and politics
- Indonesia election puts Islam on the ballot
- Cambodia electricity shortage cripples small businesses
- EU announces 'breakthrough' on trade with China
- Inside Europe
- Greece: Holocaust-themed game shocks Jewish community
- Chasing a lie from Switzerland to Sri Lanka
- How 'unconditional' is China's foreign aid?
- How powerful is China's military?
- China's ambitious foreign policy agenda
- Xi Jinping and the 'Chinese Dream'
- Xi Jinping will be restricted in his maneuvers
- Canada smelter workers protest at Alcoa meeting
- Trump team claims unfamiliar position: front-runner
- The Latest: US regulators get sympathy on powers, fines
- The Latest: Minneapolis leaders meet with judge on lawsuit
- Maryland racing authority seeks to dismiss Baltimore lawsuit
- Paris to Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Iran
- Human rights commission condemns Brazilian governor
- Yedlin has groin surgery, may miss CONCACAF Gold Cup
- Witness says she was forced into sex act with self-help guru
- USL Championship
- APNewsBreak: California to outlaw pesticide harmful to kids
- Member of secretive church set to enter plea in fraud case
- CNN to make documentary on civil rights icon John Lewis
- Lawyers: Officer who killed teen was 'ticking time bomb'
- US officials mark new $33M border post at Canada border
- Beckham's MLS team plans to sign players this summer
- The Latest: New York Senate approves double jeopardy bill
- R. Kelly judgment withdrawn after lawyers say he can't read
- Sanders campaign workers ratify union contract
- Sudan' military says protest leaders ignored Islamic Sharia
- Mel Gibson to play Santa Claus in 'Fatman' comedy
- Senate confirms trio of Export-Import Bank officials
- North Macedonia criticizes Interpol over fugitive ex-premier
- Pardoned ex-soldier initially didn't take White House call
- Polish community works to save wild herd ordered slaughtered
- The Latest: Pesticide maker disappointed by California ban
- More visitors could hike The Wave in Arizona
- AP Source: Pegula relinquishes control of NWHL Buffalo team
- Mexican businessman killed at protest in city of Cuernavaca
- UN says 443 dead and 2,110 injured in Tripoli offensive
- Wool wrap for royal baby suggests tradition will win out
- Travel ban forces Americans to wait years for loved ones
- Feilhaber headed back to Sporting KC in trade with Rapids
- Driver charged in crash; couple died on way to their wedding
- Guatemala probes judge who ordered candidate's arrest
- US imposes sanctions on Iran metal sectors as tension escalates between the two nations
- Pant helps Delhi eliminate Hyderabad from IPL
- US imposes new sanctions on Iran as tensions escalate
- Head of Libya UN-backed gov't says rival wants to take power
- Exiled Guatemalan who started Florida refugee nonprofit dies
- The Latest: Pegula, NWHL announce Beauts oversight change
- Kyle Busch dodges fine for criticizing NASCAR rules package
- Europeans struggle to preserve Iran nuclear accord
- 2 convicted in college basketball corruption trial
- US shuts down illegal web marketplace; 2 Israelis charged
- House Democrats pull tribal bills after Trump tweet
- The Latest: R. Kelly pays $62,000 in back child support
- Court documents show a 9-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting of his mother in their Michigan home
- Warren finds 2020 footing selling policy with personal touch
- The Latest: 9-year-old boy charged in mom's shooting death
- Texas man pleads guilty to recruiting for terror group
- Improbable gets Smith aboard for possible Preakness run
- One of the two suspects in the Colorado school shooting has appeared in court, with head bowed and hair shielding face
- Flooding from torrential rains causes emergency in Paraguay
- Number of migrants at southern border tops 100k again
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Mental health exam set for man charged in newspaper attack
- Eickhoff allows 3 hits in 8 innings, Phillies blank Cards
- Pence pinch-hit slam, Rangers rally past Pirates 9-6
- UN Chief says 'total disaster' if warming not stopped
- CES organizers apologize, returns award to women's startup
- ICC prosecutor addresses UN despite US visa ban
- Trump administration seeks to target nationwide injunctions
- On Trump's tax returns, many unanswered questions
- Salt Lake Tribune announces plans to convert into nonprofit
- House Judiciary panel votes to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating fight over Mueller report
- Brazil's president: Rio to host Formula One again in 2020
- Trump to view hurricane damage, rally supporters in Florida
- The Latest: Investigator: Slain officer was shot from behind
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Friend: High school senior freed from immigration lockup
- AP Source: Senate intelligence committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. for additional testimony in Russia probe
- Scientific Games, Zayo rise while Inogen, TripAdvisor fall
- Deborah Dugan, CEO of (RED), picked to lead the Grammys
- Senate intelligence committee subpoenas Donald Trump Jr.
- Tennessee adds Olivier Robinson Nkamhoua to recruiting class
- Moura sends Tottenham through to Champions League final
- Cubs investigating fan's 'offensive' hand gesture
- CFL quarterback Ricky Ray retires after 16 seasons
- Pitched battle: Kraft attorneys fire back at prosecutors
- Yelich hits 16th HR, Brewers top Nats 7-3 for 6th win in row
- How major US indexes fared on Wednesday
- Trump's tariff hike menaces strong economy
- Disney's 2Q beats estimates despite soft theatrical revenue
- Three Mile Island plant, site of nuclear accident, to close
- Attorneys general from 33 states urge pot banking reform
- Painful Process: Embiid's woes coming at bad time for 76ers
- US will train dozens of border agents to screen for asylum
- Slain police officer was shot from behind, investigator says
- Departing stars could slow progress for Blue Jackets
- Insurance claims from deadly California fires top $12B
- Dallas Stars in good place despite season finish
- Arkansas company buys remainder of Branson duck boat fleet
- Texas power grid manager expects to avoid summer blackouts
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- EU committee concerned about German treatment of Afghans
- Ferrer's career comes to an end with loss in Madrid
- Tennessee speaker spurs calls to resign from leadership
- Goalie Binnington a steady rookie rock as Blues advance
- Marine commander removed from command at Camp Pendleton
- Flores' 13th-inning single lifts Diamondbacks over Rays, 3-2
- Overwatch League bringing Grand Finals to Philadelphia
- 1 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle flees traffic stop, crashes
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Congressman vows to seek Trump pardon for accused Navy SEAL
- Initial Kentucky Derby DQ led to failed 4-year legal odyssey
- Florida governor, in wake of Parkland shooting, signs bill to allow more classroom teachers to carry guns in school
- Renfroe homers, Margot robs Alonso HR as Padres top Mets 3-2
- NYC passes rule to close 'Kushner loophole' in construction
- Florida governor signs bill allowing more armed teachers
- Mexican Indians ritually disfigured Spaniards' remains
- FBI: Material found in Minneapolis apartment could be ricin
- The Latest: US ready to shift military assets in Middle East
- Brazil court sends ex-president back to jail during probe
- Santa Fe Opera announces plans to stage world premieres
- Koepka back at Nelson after 3 major wins, before a defense
- Fox Sports, Stars Group to offer sports betting in deal
- Ride-hailing drivers expose financial unrest before Uber IPO
- Vocero opositor dice que policía política de Venezuela detuvo al vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Edgar Zambrano
- Ex-ministers condemn course of Brazil's environmental policy
- Venezuelan lawmaker says No. 2 leader of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress is arrested as tensions mount
- Clinton: GOP must choose 'rule of law' or 'rule of Trump'
- The Latest: Heavy rain causes Texas road closings, rescues
- Britney Spears gets restraining order against former friend
- Bruins' McAvoy will have to wait to make East finals debut
- California OKs new sex education guidance for public school teachers that includes gender identity, LGBT issues.
- The Latest: High school senior freed, future uncertain
- The Latest: California OKs new sex education guidance
- Denver voters narrowly approve measure to become first US city to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'
- Flores' 13th-inning single lifts Diamondbacks over Rays, 3-2
- Denver is 1st US city to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'
- Russell rejoins Cubs after 40-game MLB domestic violence ban
- The Latest: Trump says Florida will get $448M for hurricane
- Chef stopped at Los Angeles airport with 40 frozen piranhas
- Michigan House plans quick passage of auto insurance bill
- Biden promises border plan soon to counter Trump policy
- Villalba, Gressel score to lead Atlanta past Toronto 2-0
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- China says it will retaliate if Trump does raise tariffs
- Giants-Rockies game postponed by rain
- Higuaín sets Crew's assist record in 3-1 victory over Galaxy
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- LEADING OFF: Nats skidding into LA, Kikuchi under scrutiny
- Nikolic scores 2 goals, Fire top Revolution 5-0
- Kikuchi, Healy lead Mariners to 10-1 rout of Yankees
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Rodriguez and Boyd lead Tigers in 10-3 win over Angels
- Diallo, Urruti score 15 minutes apart in Impact's 2-1 win
- Louis Vuitton show transports guests without flight at JFK
- Atlanta beats Toronto 2-0 in matchup of last 2 MLS champs
- EVA Air threatens suspending pay raises, year-end bonuses if flight attendants strike
- Polanco has 5 hits, Gibson fans 11 as Twins rout Jays 9-1
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Crusaders bolster strength for Super Rugby showdown vs Bulls
- NKorea says weapons drill was defensive, criticizes Seoul
- LINE to invest additional US$100 million in Taiwan
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Bucks beat Celtics 116-91 to advance to East final
- Polls closing in South Africa’s election
- Heyward homer gives Cubs 3-2 win in 11th in Russell's return
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Benintendi's homer in 12th lifts Red Sox over Orioles 2-1
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Taiwan-made Gogoro 3 released at discounted price of NT$35,980
- Images show rarely seen UAE ruler greet sheikhs for Ramadan
- Toyota, Panasonic form joint venture in housing for Japan
- Pavelski leads Sharks past Avalanche 3-2 in Game 7
- Ex-premier William Lai insists on fair presidential primary during Japan visit
- Today in History
- Mexico worries as US keeps making asylum seekers wait there
- Taiwan and US state of Indiana ink driver’s license reciprocity agreement
- Teen's death raises new questions about US care of migrants
- What market tumble? Workers up 401(k) savings to record
- Brantley, Peacock help Astros blank Royals
- Pence coming to Minnesota to plug trade with Mexico, Canada
- Pompeo skips visit to Greenland amid new tensions with Iran
- US, Chinese negotiators to resume talks as US tariffs loom
- Matters of politics, race accompany Red Sox to White House
- Congressional leaders eye restoring automatic pay hike
- AP source: Senate subpoenas Trump Jr. over earlier testimony
- Dispute rises to new level with contempt citation for Barr
- Video shows middle-aged Taiwanese woman demand foreigner give up seat because she's 'old'
- Singapore reportedly criminalizes publication of fake news
- Fake German heiress faces sentencing in NY fraud case
- AP Was There: Transcontinental Railroad ushered in new era
- Intel announces Project Athena lab in Taipei
- Students struggled with shooter, stopped further bloodshed
- Report: Air quality harmed as Texas oil production booms
- Dodgers beat Braves 9-4 to complete 3rd straight home sweep
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Durant goes down, Warriors hold off Rockets in Game 5
- Former vice president lambasts amendments to Taiwan’s referendum law
- Trade dispute with US a political challenge for China's Xi
- Durant gets hurt, Warriors hold off Rockets in Game 5
- FTC urged by child advocates to investigate Amazon's Alexa
- 16 rescued after fire aboard Taiwanese fishing boat near S. African waters
- Malaysian PM says no timetable for handing over power
- US ends its search for F-35 that crashed off Japan in April
- Anti-Kurdish protests in east Syria could endanger US plans
- China holds appeal hearing for Canadian sentenced to death
- The Latest: House passes bill to cut auto insurance premiums
- Asian shares mostly lower amid jitters ahead of trade talks
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Taiwan breaks ground on submarine shipyard to counter China
- Visit ‘Trail of Ferns’ in Taiwan’s Yushan National Park
- Piscotty homer in 13th lifts A's past Reds 5-4
- SoftBank profits rise, party on gains from Saudi-tied fund
- KMT delegation from Taiwan to visit Beijing before party primary election
- Iran firefighters put out blaze at historic bazaar in Tabriz
- Delta Electronics to return home to invest in Taiwan
- EU summit of unity assesses an uncertain future
- Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images
- Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images
- Emirates posts significant drop in profits, at $237 million
- Drone sighting closes Frankfurt airport for an hour
- Olympic ticket lottery opens in Japan; foreign sales June 15
- Taiwan Assurance Act may lay groundwork for Taiwan-US FTA
- China vows retaliation if Trump raises tariffs
- Female Thai tourist claims denied entry to Taiwan for skimpy top
- US, Japan, India, Philippines conduct joint naval patrol through South China Sea
- Media reports: South Korean military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile
- Indigenous submarine production 'the only path' for Taiwan: Tsai Ing-wen
- Taiwan’s Formosa TV board member accuses new chairwoman of embezzlement
- EU urges Iran to respect nuclear deal, regrets US sanctions
- South Korea: North Korea fires an unidentified projectile
- UniCredit profits up 25 percent, best 1Q in a decade
- Uber wins appeal of NT$100 million fine in Taiwan court
- Australia takes responsibility for typos on 46M bank notes
- 2 Russian spies sentenced in Montenegro in coup attempt
- US Library of Congress and National Library of Taiwan unveil digitized rare book collection
- Putin on Victory Day: Russian military to be strengthened
- Australia and Germany express support for Taiwan’s WHA bid
- Getafe don't need 'hot zombies' to attract fans this season
- Tainan seeks opportunity to host 2021 Asia Pacific Cities Summit
- Group accuses Yemen rebels of storing weapons near civilians
- In talks with Japanese politicians, William Lai seeks support for Taiwan's participation in CPTPP
- Taliban attack on US-based aid group raises concern in Kabul
- The Latest: Japan says no threat from N. Korea projectile
- Just add water: salt battery could help renewable energy use
- Neo-fascist publisher vows to fight Italian book fair ban
- Rights groups slam Singapore law against fake news
- Syrian troops capture northwestern village from rebels
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Pope issues groundbreaking law ordering all Catholic priests, nuns to report sex abuse and cover-ups to church
- Beto O'Rourke hires Obama delegate guru Jeff Berman
- Pope outlines new procedures to report, investigate bishops accused of sexual misconduct, cover-ups
- South Korea says North Korea has fired two suspected short-range missiles
- Lai meets Japanese LDP politicians along with Taiwan envoy in Tokyo
- Vatican law: Priests, nuns must report sex abuse, cover-up
- Notre Dame's melted roof leaves astronomical lead levels
- The Latest: France's Macron: Iran nuclear deal must be saved
- Italian ferry with 250 on board has problems in Adriatic
- Egypt deports dozens of Sudanese migrants
- Sweetest delight with mommy - enjoy a range of sweet experiences from Regent Taipei
- South Africa's ruling ANC takes lead as votes being counted
- Key points of Vatican law on reporting sex abuse, cover-ups
- 3 convicted of terrorism for arson of Australian mosque
- The Latest: Cyprus seeks EU support against Turkey drilling
- Northern Ireland police arrest 4 in Lyra McKee murder probe
- Israel marks 71st birthday with barbecues, air force shows
- BBC DJ fired after royal baby tweet with chimpanzee picture
- Agoood transforms charity into service that creates value and does good deeds
- Sri Lankan church schools to reopen after Easter bombings
- Kyodo: Ghosn loses appeal to contact wife while out on bail
- Leverkusen signs midfielder Kerem Demirbay from Hoffenheim
- Leipzig keen to spoil Bayern Munich's 2 title parties
- Man City, Liverpool vie for title in Premier League finale
- Solomon Islands Premier boards Taiwan Navy ship
- After disrupting shaving industry, Harry's is absorbed by it
- Pope tells Roma and Sinti people that he suffers with them
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Human Rights Watch reports new wave of Chechnya gay abuse
- France's top assist maker thrives in gypsy lifestyle
- Chinese companies brace for tariff hike as trade talks begin
- UK's Labour walks Brexit tightrope in EU election campaign
- US trade deficit edges up to $50 billion in March
- Forest fires blaze in eastern Russia, forcing evacuations
- Croatia president points to EU lack of interest in Balkans
- Amazing matches highlight epic Champions League season
- Chevron bows out of fight for Anadarko
- It's all work and no play for Schumacher's son in F2
- Bids in to operate main airport in Bulgaria capital of Sofia
- Health care debate hobbles stock in drugmakers, insurers
- Venezuela's opposition appeals for global support
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- French unions hold strikes, protests against Macron policies
- One by one, D-Day memories fade as war's witnesses die
- German trucker jumps aboard, stops runaway tractor-trailer
- Hot stuff: New 'Joy of Cooking' coming out in November
- Cyprus president slams Turkey over offshore drill bid
- Argentina lawmaker shot and injured in apparent attack
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Showers wash out Ireland-Bangladesh ODI in Dublin
- Markets Right Now: Trade jitters send US stocks lower
- MTV launches 'Save Our Moms' campaign to combat mortality
- Ex-intelligence analyst charged with leaks to reporter
- Diplomats defend, deplore North Korea's human rights record
- The Latest: US Catholics welcome abuse reporting protocol
- Sticker shock: Trump taking aim at 'surprise medical bills'
- Review: 'Poms' is too embarrassed of itself to be empowering
- High-tech sex toy for women wins back a rescinded award
- Stocks tumble around world as trade-war deadline approaches
- Betting predictions to be part of Fox Sports analysis
- Djokovic reaches Madrid Open quarterfinals
- Moscow police detain Pussy Riot member, 6 others
- Berlin park's drug dealer solution panned by authorities
- 91-year-old WWII vet gets high school diploma with grandson
- Wholesale prices edge up 0.2 percent in April
- Ban it like Beckham: Phone costs soccer star right to drive
- Dog walker and 5 dogs killed in crash mourned in California
- Libya's eastern government says it won't rule by force
- US long-term mortgage rates decline; 30-year average 4.10%
- German government lowers tax estimate as economy flags
- A growing number of states call porn a public health crisis
- The Latest: Pelosi signals methodical approach on Barr vote
- Jordan reshuffles cabinet to tackle economic challenges
- The Latest: Shooting vigil disrupted by upset students
- Toronto neurosurgeon who murdered wife is sentenced to life
- You got the new house! Now, how do you afford to furnish it?
- China Mobile's bid to offer US phone service rejected
- Board extends power to cover Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities
- Powell says policies needed for income growth slowdown
- Allegri's future in the air amid speculation on Conte return
- Police: Intoxicated 12-year-old arrested after highway chase
- Co-Founder Chris Hughes: Time to break up Facebook
- Man accused of killing new wife added to FBI's most wanted
- US asylum limits spawn mishmash wait systems in Mexico
- Scientists liken Anglo-Saxon burial site to King Tut's tomb
- Nevada prosecutors defend handling of quadruple murder case
- FBI looking at video showing Missouri cop kicking suspect
- Ex-follower in case of branded women: Leader was a con man
- Romanian political spat comes to the fore at EU summit
- Free video streaming offers some gems - if you can find them
- Review: Unheralded duo delivers a gem from Kickstarter rough
- Car reported stolen in case of missing Texas girl found
- US seizes large North Korean ship used to transport coal
- Former CIA operative and Trump critic runs for Congress
- Review: Mac DeMarco melds classic and fresh on new album
- Biden clears path for campaign staff to organize union
- US sanctions to hit Iran's metals industry, a major employer
- The Latest: Trump proposes end to 'surprise medical bills'
- Hamilton pledges no repeat of Rosberg F1 feud with Bottas
- The Latest: Trump surprised that Senate subpoenaed his son
- Actress hopes to open more doors for more Native Americans
- Astonishing comebacks the new norm in the Champions League
- Judge: Trial of white officer in chokehold death can proceed
- AP PHOTOS: Russia celebrates 74th end of WWII in Europe
- Mexican government to run construction of new oil refinery
- The Latest: Police to view footage of lot where car found
- Texas House OKs death penalty ban for severely mentally ill
- Descendants ensure Chinese rail workers aren't forgotten
- ACLU sues Tennessee over criminalizing voter signup problems
- Brazil ex-President Temer turns himself in on graft charges
- Kenyan: UK man jailed for 4 years for explosive possession
- San Diego US attorney announces federal hate crimes charges against suspect in deadly California synagogue shooting
- US prosecutors add hate crime charges in synagogue shooting
- Midwest floods, local rains swell lower Mississippi River
- James Cameron salutes 'Endgame' for sinking 'Titanic' record
- Carolina Panthers offered $120M in tax breaks to relocate
- Woods brings buzz to golf and to the PGA Championship
- AP finds 13,000 asylum seekers on border wait lists
- Universities hit back as Brazil slashes scholarship funds
- Trump: Trade deal was close, but China tried to renegotiate
- Still most visited place, Orlando had 75 million visitors
- UN Syria commission: Conflict in Idlib could be catastrophe
- Special Olympics coach charged with raping disabled athlete
- Jordan makes most of invitation to lead at British Masters
- The Latest: Federal hate crimes charged in synagogue attack
- The Latest: Mass held at church where 100 died in bombing
- Trainer of DQ'd Kentucky Derby winner still has questions
- Iranians criticize deputy FM over remarks on Afghan refugees
- Official says a security guard fired his gun during this week's shooting at a charter school in a Denver suburb.
- New analysis: Trump deficits worse than promised
- Warrant: Man who avoided jail for bigamy has disappeared
- Woman who posed as German heiress to swindle banks, hotels and friends sentenced to 4-12 years in prison
- PGA Championship capsules
- Facts and figures for the PGA Championship
- The Latest: Fake German heiress gets 4-12 years in prison
- Biden jokes about running against '300 people' in 2020 field
- Iraqi official: Suicide bomber attacks Baghdad marketplace
- Not just Giannis: Deep Milwaukee Bucks roar into East finals
- Nice save! Bus driver grabs student stepping into car's path
- The Latest: Pence says US working to reach China trade deal
- The Latest: Tuesday likely reopening for Louisiana spillway
- Schalke appoints former US forward David Wagner as coach
- Uber, Lyft driver strike latest move to organize gig workers
- Prosecutor: No charges in alleged strip search at school
- White House announces Trump intends to nominate Patrick Shanahan as secretary of defense
- Father convicted in 10-pound toddler's starvation death
- The Latest: Chinese rail workers hailed at anniversary event
- Fossil, Tapestry rise while Stamps, Etsy fall
- School district changes cold sandwich policy after backlash
- Trump to nominate Shanahan for top Pentagon post
- Tavares injures side and will miss worlds for Canada
- Hundreds gather at ceremony to bid farewell to Rosenstein
- Trump backs Fla. plan to import lower-cost meds from abroad
- Woman faces murder count in death of man, 74, shoved off bus
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- UEFA plans closed-off Champions League with 8-team groups
- Arsenal into Europa League final; Chelsea, Frankfurt to ET
- Activists at US Venezuelan embassy complain of blackout
- Senators question care of unaccompanied migrant children
- Auction to feature baseball signed by 11 original HOFers
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Burned before, US pushes for way to enforce China trade deal
- Albert Pujols reaches 2,000 RBIs and Angels rout Tigers 13-0
- Amazon's Bezos says he'll send a spaceship to the moon
- Warriors star Kevin Durant out for rest of West semifinals
- NTSB: Ineffective maintenance led to deadly 2017 barge blast
- NBA commissioner Silver wants more female refs _ and coaches
- Uber prices long-awaited IPO at $45 per share, valuing world's largest ride-hailing company at $82 billion
- Lawmakers consider ending recognition of online university
- 'Call me,' Trump tells Iran as tensions flare
- US military veteran sues after twice being denied a passport
- Uber shifts into lower gear, prices IPO at $45 per share
- Texas may give F1's US Grand Prix its missing $25 million
- The Latest: Ex-intelligence analyst released ahead of trial
- Business Highlights
- Baby giraffe at Seattle zoo gets therapeutic shoes
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Conan O'Brien settles joke-theft lawsuit weeks before trial
- Celtics trudge into offseason at end of challenging season
- 2 Chinese men indicted for hacking Anthem, 3 other companies
- Williamson reaches donor threshold for presidential debate
- Woman convicted of keeping Sri Lankan national as 'slave'
- The Latest: Uber reaches settlements with some drivers
- Drugmaker will donate meds for US push to end HIV epidemic
- Upstate NY dealership fire destroys HBO miniseries set
- Day holds Regions Tradition lead, weather halts first round
- Algerian military jails prominent politician, raising worry
- Warriors look to eliminate Rockets on Friday without Durant
- Texan pleads guilty over scam PACs for 2016 candidates
- Suspect out of jail after 1,000 guns seized from LA mansion
- Blues rookie Thomas playing above his age in playoff run
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Mexico City passes ban on plastic bags, utensils
- Feds revive proposal for new oil, gas drilling in California
- Storms damage Arkansas apartments, leave damage in South
- Orchestra finds child who charmed crowd with 'wow!'
- Trump faces mounting foreign policy challenges around world
- Not a sticky situation: Kikuchi's hat draws looks, no action
- House votes to block Trump's eased health coverage rules
- Prosecutors: Alleged mob boss killer knew he was 'marked'
- NBC set to capture drama of Premier League's final match day
- Crisis point? High stakes in Trump's showdown with Congress
- Woodstock 50 concert organizers sue investor that backed out
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- The Latest: Anadarko says it has a deal with Occidental
- Judge: Boy must resume chemotherapy, despite parents' wishes
- US and Palestinians clash over US plan for peace with Israel
- Japanese man, son to be held before US trial in Ponzi case
- Nike's plan for better-fitting kicks: Show us your feet
- Rockies rally to beat Giants 12-11 at wintry Coors Field
- The Latest: WH hails 'Red Socks' for 'World Cup Series' win
- McCarthy shoots 63 for 1st-round lead at Byron Nelson
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits city in southwest Japan
- Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning released from Virginia jail after more than two months at the facility
- Chelsea Manning released from jail on contempt charge
- Man arrested in 1985 killing of Hollywood TV director
- Happ, Yankees hold Mariners to 2 hits in 3-1 victory
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Uber to give its market value a lift in stock market debut
- Farrakhan says he doesn't hate Jewish people
- Fleet of water scooters departs Taiwan on friendship trip to Japan
- Model of Taiwan's domestically-made submarine revealed
- Taiwan sets new goal for overseas Taiwanese firms' investments
- McMaster: China's treatment of detained Canadians telling
- Buttigieg sells out fundraiser at iconic Hollywood gay bar
- Butler does it, leads 76ers past Raptors to force Game 7
- Taiwan's Taitung International Balloon Festival fires up on June 29
- Trump to nominate Shanahan for top Pentagon post
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- 'A beacon of freedom is more essential than ever,' says President Tsai Ing-wen
- Ozuna, Fowler lead Cardinals in 17-4 rout of Pirates
- The Latest: China trade envoy hoping for rational talks
- Reyna scores 3 goals, US romps 8-0 in CONCACAF U17s
- Today in History
- LEADING OFF: Yelich, Brewers at Wrigley, Yanks vs Rays
- Trump's tariff increase on $200 billion in Chinese imports takes effect, heightening US tensions with Beijing
- Houston braces for more serious flooding from another storm
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Warren bringing opioids message to hard-hit W.Va., Ohio
- US tariff increase on $200B of Chinese imports takes effect
- US B-52 bombers land in Qatar over unspecified Iran threat
- Reddick, Miley lead Astros to 4-2 win over Rangers
- Memorial to honor 4 men killed in Illinois plant explosion
- Mexico's prized beaches threatened by smelly algae invasion
- SKorean military: NKorea's latest launches were missiles
- Japanese rush to buy Tokyo Olympic tickets on first day
- Bruins' score 4 goals in 3rd, beat Hurricanes 5-2 in Game 1
- Federal judges find retirement offers easy way out of probes
- Marshals say suspect in Arizona death extradited from Mexico
- China says it will take 'necessary countermeasures' after U.S. tariff increase but gives no details of retaliation
- Scrap 'Obamacare'? Maybe not all, says Trump administration
- Liberty owner Joe Tsai wants to help grow US-China relations
- The Latest: China vows countermeasures to raised US tariffs
- Hero students highlight shift in school shooting guidance
- National League
- Kentucky Democratic hopefuls hammer away at Bevin, not Trump
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Suspects in Colorado school shooting due back in court
- Escalating US-China trade tensions to have 'limited' impact on Taiwan: President Tsai
- Triangle promoter says tattoo artist plotted murder of Canadian English teacher in New Taipei
- Gunman told 911 'I just shot up a synagogue' after attack
- Blazers force Game 7 with 119-108 victory over Denver
- Thousands gather in Utah for 150th anniversary of railroad
- Peralta, Marte lift Diamondbacks over Braves 3-2 in 10
- Trail Blazers beat Nuggets 119-108, force series to Game 7
- National League
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Q&A: Syria's Assad sets sights on Idlib, the final showdown?
- Corbin shuts down Dodgers again in Nationals' 6-0 victory
- Experts see Russia fingerprints on North Korea's new missile
- Hinchcliffe preparing for another Indy comeback story
- The long wait: Liverpool looks to win elusive league title
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Thursday Sports in Brief
- Australian opposition party vows big surpluses if elected
- Huge cockroach interrupts Philippine President during live address
- KMT candidate loses case against Taipei mayoral election result
- South Africa's ruling ANC cruising to lead in national vote
- China employing ‘soft’ measures to eliminate mosques
- Lessons learned? XFL hoping time to prepare is a benefit
- Japan coach Takakura goes with youth for women's World Cup
- Voters to pick successor of Lithuania's popular 'Iron Lady'
- Bethpage Black a beast, but only for 17 holes
- PGA Championship, Bethpage Capsules
- For Rebel Wilson, it was a fight to keep 'The Hustle' PG-13
- PGA Championship, hole by hole
- Why does Facebook fail to fix itself? It's partly humans
- Coe declines to say more publicly on Caster Semenya ruling
- Trump launches new round of tariffs on US$200 billion in Chinese goods
- Indians blank White Sox 5-0 in rain-shortened game
- Bryant, Rizzo homer to lead Cubs past Marlins 4-1
- Arenado homers as Rockies outlast Giants, 12-11
- Reds avoid sweep with 3-0 win against A's
- Reds avoid sweep with 3-0 win against A's
- Hungary stems migrant flow, but issue remains big in EU vote
- Taiwan Central Bank earns NT$60 million from special serial No. banknote auctions
- Asia shares mostly gain, Shanghai up 3% after US tariff hike
- German exports rise unexpectedly in March, surplus widens
- EU elections: how they work, what they might change
- Danish bank in big money laundering scandal taps new CEO
- Attacks in Pakistani province kill 3 soldiers, 2 coalminers
- AP Explains: What's behind rare US seizure of N. Korea ship
- New report shows 41 million displaced by conflict, tensions
- Stockpiling boosted UK economy ahead of initial Brexit date
- China indicts former Interpol chief on bribery charges
- WHO warns Ebola could spread elsewhere if attacks don't stop
- China releases pop anthem to promote dystopian 'Social Credit System'
- Philippine newspaper editorial urges people to draw on recycling experience from Taiwan
- Poland's president to meet Trump at White House in June
- Smith returns with big runs in Australia's World Cup warmups
- Israel reopens fishing zone off Gaza's coast after truce
- Vigilantes vandalize Kaohsiung woman's home after video shows her beat dog
- Butina saw US political analysis as 'valuable' to Russia
- Phelan staying as Man United's assistant under Solskjaer
- Student who shared BBC story about Thai king freed from jail
- Taoyuan hotels offer free luggage delivery from Taiwan’s major airport
- Facebook and France haggle over regulating online hate
- Italy confirms Venezuela lawmaker in ambassador's residence
- IS claims responsibility for Iraq blast that killed 8
- Bill to remove statute of limitations passes third reading in Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan
- Report reveals hospitals reuse single-use devices on patients in Taiwan
- OIympic race walk medalist banned for 4 years for doping
- Mavis Staples throws a party at Apollo Theater
- Syrian rebels try to retake village from government troops
- Ex-Sri Lanka cricket coaches facing anti-corruption charges
- Salah set to return for title-chasing Liverpool's final game
- Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and partner Barbora Strycova make Madrid Open semi-final
- US to impose tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods
- Prominent Russian journalist and critic of Putin dies at 59
- PSG striker Neymar suspended 3 matches after clash with fan
- The Latest: Iran commander: There will be no talks with US
- Serbia holds military parade amid tensions with Kosovo
- Greece's Tsipras faces confidence vote after backing ally
- Venice Biennale invites heavy thinking on political issues
- Architecture, handicrafts, performing arts draw 1 million visitors per year to NCTA in Taiwan's Yilan
- Thyssenkrupp expects EU to 'block' Tata merger plan
- Dhaka High Court orders probe into lawyer's alleged murder
- Russia, Ukraine naval dispute lands before sea tribunal in Hamburg
- Romania's Roma communities still live in abject poverty
- US imposes increased tariffs on Chinese goods, despite talks
- EC's Donald Tusk: 'There is no Europe without the rule of law'
- North Korea fires short-range missiles as US envoy visits the South
- Man disturbs memorial observance for Poland's late president
- Indian minister projects ruling party win as polls near end
- Taiwan orchid exhibition kicks off in Paraguay
- Greek far-left extremist to carry hunger strike 'to the end'
- New Jersey homeowner finds 2 bears battling in his yard
- F1 leader Bottas tops first Spanish GP practice for Mercedes
- Colorado University graduation proceeds in snow
- Why the 'Han wave' is receding in Taiwan
- Cilic withdraws, Djokovic reaches Madrid Open semifinals
- UN begins hearing case of Ukraine sailors held by Russia
- French soldiers killed while freeing tourists in West Africa
- Report: Human traffickers in Africa shifting business models
- Taiwan ex-Premier’s speech in Japan to receive extra attention
- Princes William and Harry back UK mental health text support
- European steel merger derailed by antitrust regulators
- Former Portuguese politicians charged for accepting gifts
- The Latest: Heavy rains prompt school closures in Houston
- Police: 1 minor dead after quarrel at a Warsaw school
- Italian ferry towed to Croatia after problems in Adriatic
- Portugal's PM gets his way in defeat of spending bill
- Protests return to Lebanon as government discusses austerity
- Yemeni officials: Houthi rebels push into southern province
- Trump claims China tariffs help US, trade talks 'congenial'
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- France and Canada support Taiwan’s presence at WHA
- US forces China's COSCO to relinquish ownership of California port
- Pope says he may add South Sudan leg onto Africa trip
- US consumer prices rose 0.3% in April, lifted by higher gas and housing costs
- US consumer prices rose 0.3% on higher gas, housing costs
- Hurricanes beat Blues, Rebels hold off Reds in Super Rugby
- Actress Yael Stone not able to testify against Geoffrey Rush
- Libya rescues more than 200 Europe-bound migrants off coast
- German court convicts Iranian, 3 Afghans over mass assault
- Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude
- Dead body found in ocean near Hualien beach in eastern Taiwan
- Official: Taliban overrun 2 outposts, 15 soldiers killed
- Pompeo going to Russia amid disputes over Venezuela, Arctic
- Wolfsburg signs Brazilian forward Joao Victor from LASK Linz
- Spain arrests former Venezuelan official on US warrant
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Tunisian news agency: Up to 70 migrants die when their boat sinks in Mediterranean Sea
- Swiss attorney general investigated over handling FIFA case
- Muslims gather in Jerusalem for first Ramadan Friday prayers
- Algerians march for 12th week seeking broad political change
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- Up to 70 migrants drown after their boat sinks off Tunisia
- Myanmar to investigate riots this week at 7 prisons
- The Latest: Your Uber has arrived, on Wall Street
- New search set for missing Joshua Tree National Park hiker
- Cyprus' top lawyer seeks criminal probe in bank's demise
- Suarez out of Copa del Rey final after knee surgery
- Escalating trade war pushes stocks to worst week of 2019
- 75 years later, French 'HistoPad' offers new view of D-Day
- Guardiola: City will get 'destroyed' if it throws away title
- Rihanna to launch new fashion label with LVMH
- Weah, Mendez head US roster for Under-20 World Cup in Poland
- Spain: Rubalcaba, official who helped end militant ETA, dies
- Airline gives superjumbo tours after 2nd Hawaii test flight
- Turkey fines Facebook for failing to protect personal data
- Diplomat with unexplained injury to give brain for research
- 4 detained for shooting attack on Argentine lawmaker
- No Archie in top US baby names, but Meghan is rising fast
- Indian company buys famous UK toy retailer Hamleys
- The Latest: Charges delayed in Colorado school shooting
- Giuliani urges Ukraine to investigate Democrats
- Frenchman arrested after son, daughter killed in Germany
- Congressman struggles to forgive his shooter 2 years later
- In its first day as a public company, shares of Uber slump between 3 percent and 6 percent
- Police not releasing more info about fatal shooting of teen
- 'Game of Thrones' is a family affair for Priyanka Chopra
- For 'Breakthrough' star, a chance to keep heritage on-screen
- Review: In 'Parabellum,' John Wick is on the run again
- Pentagon shifting $1.5 billion to border wall construction
- Bucks' Pau Gasol has foot surgery, out for playoffs
- North Dakota to sue Washington state over new oil train rule
- Company comes to aid of students offered jelly sandwiches
- Space-tourism dream edges toward reality in New Mexico
- Venezuela orders Aruba, Brazil borders reopened
- House passes $19B disaster aid bill over Trump opposition
- 900 children taken away from vigilante group in Nigeria
- The Latest: Crowds gather for 150th railroad anniversary
- German party rescinds invite to pundit Milo Yiannopoulos
- Turkey calls for end to Syrian forces offensive on Idlib
- Waiter returns lost $424,000 check to retired social worker
- He's here! Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome baby boy
- 81-year-old Irish woman meets mom, 103, for the first time
- Russia's Putin scores 8 goals in exhibition hockey game
- Small plane crashes in Costa Rican capital, no deaths
- The Latest: Turkey says Syrian troops violate cease-fire
- Mexico says migrant detentions up 79% in April
- Finns beat Canada 3-1, Russia tops Norway at hockey worlds
- Fulham hires Parker as fulltime manager despite relegation
- Azerbaijan indicates Mkhitaryan can play in Europa final
- Last section of crumbling Hudson River bridge coming down
- Ohio asks US Supreme Court to stop redrawing of Congress map
- 3 production companies boycott Georgia after abortion ban
- UN Security Council calls for cease-fire in Libya
- Barcelona circuit needs new deal to keep F1 Spanish GP
- Guns N' Roses sues brewery over its 'Guns 'N' Rosé' beer
- Pittsburgh funicular reopens after 3 months of repairs
- Authorities: Man killed 2 women, planned to kill 2 others
- Washington state limits exemptions for measles vaccine
- 30 migrants arrive in Italy, minister sequesters aid ship
- Pennsylvania plans day of kind acts to honor Mister Rogers
- Endangered frogs delay cleanup in city ravaged by wildfires
- US government records $160.3 billion April surplus
- Schedules show West Virginia governor largely absent in job
- The Latest: Warren wants politics out of addiction tax plan
- Brazil supreme court asks Bolsonaro to clarify gun decree
- Mueller won't testify next week, chairman says
- National weather radar system upgrades are on track
- UN: Plastic waste pact approved with US among few holdouts
- Great Sand Dunes named International Dark Sky Park
- Chennai beats Delhi, qualifies for eighth IPL final
- Montana governor OKs bills investing $400M in infrastructure
- Anti-drone tech at Miami festival maybe violated federal law
- Thousands of mothers of disappeared march across Mexico
- The Latest: Greek government survives confidence vote
- Wallace shoots 67, leads British Masters in bid for 5th win
- Pennsylvania college to no longer allow frats, sororities
- Whalers fans still rooting, 22 years after the team's move
- Woman pleads guilty to her role in death of transgender teen
- Federal judge keeps UAW lawsuit over plant closings in Ohio
- Trump says US-China trade talks were 'candid and constructive,' but no deal reached as new tariffs kick in
- Ceferin stresses big clubs with closed Champions League idea
- Third-biggest US coal company files for bankruptcy
- Jim Fowler, former host of 'Wild Kingdom,' dies at 89
- AP Explains: New China tariffs likely to hit US consumers
- Kang 10-under 61 for the Nelson lead, matches course record
- US charges Prakazrel 'Pras' Michel, a founding member of hip-hop group the Fugees, in campaign finance case
- 4 dead in explosion at house in Colombia's capital
- NCAA committee proposes moving 3s to international line
- IndyCar drivers eager to compete after extended break
- Ex-Fugees rapper charged in campaign finance case
- Fraudster who used ice cream to lure seniors is sentenced
- Missouri River causes new problems in areas levees broke
- Symantec and Wynn decline while Zillow and Guardant rise
- 12-year-old reporter gives commencement speech at university
- Anti-abortion rally blasts lawmaker who badgered protesters
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns
- NY Dems said new housing rule would hurt immigrant families
- Venezuela's Guaidó puts on brave face after failed uprising
- The Pentagon says it will move a Patriot missile battery along with ships, bombers to Middle East to counter Iran threat
- Freedmen citizenship lawsuit against Oklahoma tribe rejected
- Pentagon: US moving Patriot missile battery to Mideast
- Montpellier damages Saint-Etienne's Champions League dream
- New Jersey gets official state microbe: Streptomyces griseus
- Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro compete to host F1
- Women's World Cup Group A team capsules
- Stricker takes Regions Tradition lead with 2nd-round 64
- Women's World Cup Group B team capsules
- Women's World Cup Group C team capsules
- Women's World Cup Group D team capsules
- Women's World Cup Group E team capsules
- Women's World Cup Group F team capsules
- Column: Daly turns PGA Championship into ridiculous sideshow
- Sentenced for scams, fake heiress not sorry 'for anything'
- Risky politics? Trump wields his tariffs as a weapon at home
- Makers of 'A Dog's Journey' feel vindicated as sequel nears
- González pitches Brewers past Cubs 7-0 for 7th straight win
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Bills give 26-year-old rookie Williams 2nd chance in NFL
- Rookie Rosenqvist claims 1st pole at IndyCar Grand Prix
- District investigates California teachers in photo of noose
- Report: Doors unlocked before tiger attack at Kansas zoo
- NASCAR's Bubba Wallace struggling with depression
- After high-profile verdict, Minnesota prosecutor takes leave
- Driver in deadly 1981 Brink's heist freed from prison
- Cuba launches rationing in face of economic crisis
- Blue Jays place Buchholz on injured list with sore shoulder
- Missing girl's mother says her ex-fiance may have harmed her
- Hockey luminaries attend Red Kelly's funeral in Toronto
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces trial for 'pedo' insult of diver
- US begins preparations to impose tariffs on remaining $300B in Chinese imports that don't already face import taxes
- Rules package still in spotlight as Cup Series hits Kansas
- Otto Warmbier's father calls Kim Jong Un 'criminal Kim'
- Spears appears in cleared court to speak on her legal status
- WWII-era Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye Sr. dies at 97
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Cubs INF Russell says he understands fans' booing
- Defense: Solitary unjust for ex-CIA employee awaiting trial
- Minnesota GOP leader has family stake in gay conversion vote
- Harvick leads Stewart-Haas dominance in Kansas qualifying
- Border Patrol wants to build new tent to detain migrants
- Thousands protest in Rio against education budget cuts
- Constance Wu appears upset at 'Fresh Off The Boat" renewal
- The Latest: Cardinal rebukes Farrakhan, priest over speech
- The Latest: Spears, parents talk in court; evaluation sought
- Who's running for president? Meet the Democratic candidates
- Barge collision spills gasoline in Houston Ship Channel
- Astros' Altuve leaves game with left hamstring issue
- US-China talks break up after US raises tariffs
- Rays starter Tyler Glasnow leaves with forearm tightness
- US: Agreement will be tough at 2020 nuclear treaty review
- Chaotic scenes at Hong Kong legislature over extradition law
- Hong Kong reports African swine fever case
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Rosario hits slam in 8-run first as Mets rout Marlins 11-2
- Red Sox beat Mariners 14-1, over .500 for first time
- Grichuk hits 3-run HR, Jays beat Chicago to snap 5-game skid
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- German, Urshela help Yanks top Rays 4-3, Glasnow exits early
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- German wins 7th, Yankees beat Rays 4-3 in AL East showdown
- Taiwan government prepares for trade escalation between US and China
- Verlander allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Astros beat Rangers 3-0
- Odorizzi scoreless streak at 20 IP, Twins beat Tigers 6-0
- Chaotic scenes at Hong Kong legislature over extradition law
- Ross Chastain races to 1st NASCAR Trucks victory
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Frazier, Williams lead Pirates to 2-1 win over Cardinals
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Gordon powers Royals to 5-1 win over Phillies
- Today in History
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- US-China relations near new low amid trade battle
- Curry, short-handed Warriors knock out Rockets in Game 6
- Marquez's arm, bat lead Rockies past Padres 12-2
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Trout HR, 3 RBIs help Angels beat Orioles 8-3
- Fredy Montero scores, Whitecaps beat Timbers 1-0
- Beto O'Rourke readies 'reintroduction' as 2020 buzz fizzles
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Free Economic Zones: How to ruin a good idea by focusing on China
- Acuña crushes tiebreaking homer, Braves beat D'backs 2-1
- The Latest: Giuliani says he is not going to Ukraine
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Pederson homers twice, Maeda cruises, Dodgers beat Nats 5-0
- Castillo fans 11, bounces back to pitch Reds past Giants 7-0
- 37 spotted seal pups rescued from China traffickers released
- Chapman homers vs Hand in 12th to lift A's over Indians 4-3
- US seizes North Korean ship amid tense moment in relations
- Winnie the Pooh roughs up the Formosan black bear outside the WHO
- Taiwan’s William Lai met with former prime ministers during Japan trip
- Warriors move to conference finals despite missing Durant
- Highlanders beat Jaguares 32-27 in Super Rugby
- Hong Kong travelers subject to same African swine fever checks as Chinese: Taiwan
- Turkish opposition journalist hospitalized following attack
- Hurried change in the primary rules damages the DPP’s image: Ying-lung You
- South Africa's ruling ANC set to celebrate election victory
- Houthi rebels begin withdrawal from key ports in Yemen
- South Africa's ruling ANC set to celebrate election victory
- Landmark UN plastic waste pact gets approved but not by US
- Australian-Lebanese ordered released in Sydney bomb plot
- Man U midfielder Herrera confirms leaving club
- Defense chief's border visit will highlight Trump priority
- Simon Armitage is named the UK's new Poet Laureate
- China's Liu says trade talks with US have not broken down
- Bottas spins off, Hamilton tops 3rd practice for Spanish GP
- Afghan official says female journalist shot dead in capital
- Trump has long seen previous US trade agreements as losers
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Boys at Taiwan high school wear skirts for one week to break gender stereotypes
- Federer adds Italian Open to his Roland Garros preparation
- Self-impeach? Talk shifts toward Trump defiance of Congress
- Moderate quake jolts Iran's west
- Swiss thrash Italy, Denmark beat France at ice hockey worlds
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Burkina Faso president wishes ex-hostages safe return
- Syrian troops expand offensive despite calls for calm
- After woman's death, migrants pelt German police with stones
- Artist's estate wants to stop "LOVE," "HOPE" reproductions
- US powers to 2 wins on opening day of world relays
- 300 Himalayan yaks die of starvation in India's northeast
- Uber, Lyft losses keep competitors at bay
- Taiwan's Hsieh wins women's doubles title at Mutua Madrid Open
- N. Ireland: 2 charged over riot where journalist was killed
- Trump's tariffs on China: What they are? How do they work?
- Texas boys ranch moves forward as more men allege abuse
- Potential sale of shuttered GM plant clouded with doubt
- Police release names of 2 women beaten to death in Michigan
- Red Crescent: Drowned migrants' bodies may take days to rise
- Atalanta moves to 3rd in Serie A after beating Genoa 2-1
- The Latest: Acting defense secretary seeing border firsthand
- PBS film tackles Mexican Americans' role in winemaking
- Trump's tweeting about Russia probe, China trade
- Bayern fails to clinch Bundesliga, Dortmund keeps race alive
- Polish nationalists protest US over Holocaust claims
- Police: South Dakota man stole sex toys from couple's house
- 'Heartbeat' laws could ban most abortions across Deep South
- US deployments across Mideast factor in Iran tensions
- 3 gunmen open fire at hotel in SW Pakistan, killing guard
- Herta posts fastest time in final warmup for IndyCar GP
- LSU works to help control invasive water weed in Puerto Rico
- Activists give jailed moms a Mother's Day gift: bail
- Alongside Cannes mainstays, fresh faces try to stand out
- Djokovic beats Thiem to reach Madrid Open final
- Crowds decline at Venezuela protests amid fears of crackdown
- Ceferin to AP: UEFA will explore CL revamp despite attacks
- Pulisic scores in tearful home farewell to Dortmund fans
- States bring price fixing suit against generic drug makers
- Busy Texas waterway remains partially closed after collision
- Brewers' Braun scratched against Cubs with sore hamstring
- Company says it was told duck boats were OK before sinking
- Missouri man accused of killing cats he found on Craigslist
- Former Minnesota candidate sentenced for posting nude photo
- Constance Wu explains unhappy response to her sitcom renewal
- Albanian opposition demands fresh polls in anti-govt rally
- Neymar scores ahead of ban as PSG shakes off slump
- Inmate, 19 at age of crime, seeks execution reprieve
- Seattle's Felix Hernandez gets 2,500th career strikeout
- Ferrari still slower than Mercedes despite new engine
- Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó seeks contact with U.S. military to pressure President Nicolás Maduro's exit
- The Latest: Guaidó asks for relations with US military
- Italy explains refusal to recognize Venezuela's Guaido
- Roglic fastest in time trial to win opening Giro stage
- Big names in cycling headline Tour of California
- Beckham watches as Salford secures promotion at Wembley
- Mexico arrests owner of school that collapsed in earthquake
- Fleetwood shrugs off illness to impress at British Masters
- Sticker holds onto lead after Round 3 at Regions Tradition
- Leeds, Aston Villa earn narrow leads in English playoffs
- Jaguars' Smith questions outrage over decision to step away
- Harvard won't renew Weinstein lawyer as student house dean
- Pakistan falls short as England wins 2nd ODI by 12 runs
- Double trouble: Pair of Game 7s await to end Round 2
- The Latest: Rossi returns to pits after taking early hit
- FC Cincinnati ends drought, beating Montreal Impact 2-1
- Jays acquire RHP Edwin Jackson, who joins record 14th team
- Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites social media
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Harvick on pole for Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway
- Ambris ton leads West Indies to 5-wicket win over Ireland
- 5 more ex-students sue Ohio State claiming abuse by doctor
- Leon's 3-run homer caps 8-run 3rd, Red Sox beat Mariners 9-5
- McAvoy's back for Bruins, and now comes the easy part
- Monteiro breaks tie in 68th, Philadelphia beats Toronto 2-1
- Saracens win 3rd European Cup rugby title in 4 years
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Rays' Glasnow out 4-6 weeks with mild right forearm strain
- 28 to remain on Scientology ship in Curacao in measles scare
- Hicks hits tiebreaking homer, Tigers top Twins in DH opener
- Cuban gay rights groups hold unauthorized march in Havana
- Emergency declared in southern Mexico as forest fires rage
- PAOK beats AEK 1-0 to win Greek Cup for its 1st double
- Héber, Moralez lead NYCFC over Galaxy 2-0
- US Marshals: Darion Vence, the man who reported a 4-year-old girl was abducted from him, has been arrested near Houston
- New York City FC beats LA Galaxy 2-0
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- The Latest: 3 car chiefs ejected after cars fail inspection
- Remains of 34 found at clandestine sites in western Mexico
- Man who reported 4-year-old Texas girl missing is arrested
- Stroman angry about removal, White Sox top Blue Jays 7-2
- Pagenaud earns 3rd IndyCar GP win with splashy move in rain
- The Latest: Police: blood in man's apartment linked to girl
- Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from yoga studio
- Michael Jackson's eldest child Prince is a college graduate
- AP source: Frank Vogel has agreed to a deal to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.
- AP source: Lakers hire Frank Vogel as coach
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Luplow slips, Olson scores in 9th as A's beat Indians 3-2
- Contreras homers in 15th, Cubs beat Brewers 2-1
- Pujols' 2 HRs, 3 RBIs to help Angels beat Orioles 7-2
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Astros' Altuve likely headed to injured list with hamstring
- Lyles overcomes high pitch count, Pirates beat Cardinals 2-1
- Contreras homers in 15th, Cubs beat Brewers 2-1
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- LEADING OFF: Altuve likely to IL, Cubs-Brewers in prime time
- Tempers flare after hit batter as Rays beat Yankees 7-2
- Every takes Nelson lead midway through suspended 3rd round
- LAFC pulls away with late goals, beats Crew 3-0
- Revolution win in Lapper's debut 3-1 over Earthquakes
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Gaitán, Katai lead Fire past Minnesota United 2-0
- N. Korean cargo ship seized by US arrives in American Samoa
- 2 killed, 4 injured in 4-car collision in northern Taiwan
- Voting in Indian elections reaches next-to-last phase
- DeGrom ends 5-start winless streak, Mets beat Marlins 4-1
- Eflin 1st in MLB with 2 complete games, Phils top Royals 7-0
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Duterte allies seek to dominate Philippine midterm polls
- Timo Meier scores 2 to lead Sharks past Blues 6-3 in Game 1
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Taiwan to see temperatures hit 35 degrees over next week
- Sam Johnson lifts Real Salt Lake over winless Rapids 3-2
- Peggy Lipton, 'Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks' star, dies at 72
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Williams takes Hurd's 154-pound belts by unanimous decision
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Cole's 12 Ks, Díaz's slam help Astros top Rangers 11-4
- Garcia drives in tiebreaking run as Padres beat Rockies 4-3
- McCann, Camargo homer, lead Braves over Diamondbacks 6-4
- Today in History
- Man who reported girl missing arrested in her disappearance
- Immersive art installation "Zero Gravity Universe" opens at Taipei's Songshan Cultural Park
- North and South Korean musicians perform together in China
- Roldan's early strike lifts Sounders past Dynamo 1-0
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Parra hits grand slam as Nationals rally to beat Dodgers 5-2
- Dietrich breaks tie, Suarez and Puig homer as Reds top SF
- Sri Lanka Catholics hold 1st Sunday Mass since attacks
- Andrade stuns Namajunas to win UFC 115-pound belt in Rio
- Australian prime minister bares self in campaign launch
- Lebanon's former Maronite Christian patriarch Sfeir dies
- Holland rips Giants' front office, says he faked injury
- Pakistani PM condemns deadly insurgent attack on hotel
- Myanmar passenger jet lands safely after landing gear fails
- Lithuanians choose a president to take over from 'Iron Lady'
- UN leader arrives in New Zealand on climate change trip
- Saudi forces kill 8 in shootout in mostly Shiite town
- Authorities to monitor Chinese influence on Taiwanese media: Tsai
- More than a scent: Cyprus promoting its perfume past
- Albania opposition set to continue anti-govt protests
- Enjoy dreamy, red maple leaves at Taipingshan Villa in NE Taiwan
- Iranian media say reformist magazine closed by authorities
- Pope ordaining 19 men to priesthood in St. Peter's Basilica
- Taiwan gasoline prices rolled back after eight consecutive rises
- F1 great Schumacher will be subject of new documentary
- Afghan official: gunmen kill provincial intelligence officer
- Germany: Israeli ambassador shuns contact with far-right AfD
- Libyan coast guard rescues nearly 150 Europe-bound migrants
- Pope: It's OK to organize pilgrimages to Bosnian shrine
- SUP and swan boats to be introduced to Green Grass Lake in Taiwan’s Hsinchu
- Berlin Airlift remembered, key moment in Cold War
- Spain says 52 migrants climb fence into its African enclave
- Syria says insurgent shelling kills 6 civilians in northwest
- Germany: 3 bodies with crossbow bolts found in hotel room
- Pendarovski sworn in as new North Macedonia president
- Hertha Berlin hires Ante Covic as coach
- Channeling maybe-yes, maybe-no Mueller: Speak, Bob, Speak!
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Pennsylvania primary features a couple high-profile matchups
- Taiwan's summer electricity rates to kick off June 1
- Israel, judo federation hail letter from Iran; Tehran silent
- White House hopefuls swarm rival's home turf of California
- Bills seek special consent for pelvic exams under anesthesia
- UN monitoring rebel withdrawal from Yemen's Hodeida
- 5 years later, officer faces reckoning for chokehold death
- US routs France, Russia shuts out Austria at hockey worlds
- Taoyuan rolls out Taiwan’s first free luggage delivery to designated hotels
- UK minister warns about protest votes at EU elections
- Rafael Nadal says he is taking clay slump 'naturally'
- United States wins 3 finals to finish first at world relays
- Serginho scores as Kashima beats struggling Kobe in J-League
- Suddenly starless Wisconsin GOP plots rebuild for 2020
- Duterte allies seek to dominate Philippine midterm polls
- Global Forecast-Asia
- AP Explains: Militias have patrolled US border for decades
- Trump’s tariffs on China: What are they? How do they work?
- Scudamore says closed-off Champs League idea 'out of order'
- White House expects retaliation from China over tariffs
- Want free TV? Owner of 'Chicken Soup' books is betting on it
- US-Canada border transfers raise fear of delayed crossings
- Why tariff war threatens Beijing's global economic ambitions
- AP Interview: Oates haunted by family denial of Jewish roots
- Top Emirates airline executive resigns after dip in profits
- Quick-thinking police officers save life of choking baby
- Lucha Libre wrestler Silver King dies at London performance
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Human decomposition detected in car
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One's Spanish Grand Prix
- Hamilton beats Bottas at Spanish GP for 5th Mercedes 1-2
- Egyptian actress faces backlash after appearing in blackface
- Kinhult wins 1st European Tour title at British Masters
- Gunmen kill prominent politician-union leader in Mexico
- AP EXPLAINS: Why send a US aircraft carrier to the Gulf?
- Guingamp relegated to French second division
- Booker plays up Vegas connection in crucial Nevada caucus
- 'Pikachu' tries to dethrone the 'Avengers,' but just misses
- Rain postpones Marlins-Mets game; Aug. 5 doubleheader set
- Maduro's foes fill embassies in Venezuela as crisis deepens
- Meghan, Harry release baby feet photo for US Mother's Day
- South Africa chief vows to purge ANC of 'deviant tendencies'
- Ackermann sprints to 1st Giro win, Roglic in overall lead
- Kang regains lead in 3rd round resumption at Byron Nelson
- Manchester City retains Premier League title after beating Brighton 4-1 on final day of season
- Washington to offer first 'public option' insurance in US
- Udinese and Empoli record crucial wins in Serie A
- Liverpool beats Wolves, misses out on Premier League title
- Man United ends mediocre season with home loss to Cardiff
- Pakistani luxury hotel 'terror' siege ends
- Myanmar plane lands without front wheel
- Sri Lanka: Catholics attend first Sunday Mass in capital since bombings
- Lithuania votes for new president
- China, US give conflicting reports on trade talks
- Albania: Protesters throw Molotovs, clash with police in Tirana
- Polish far-right protests US law on World War II Jewish assets
- EU election voter apps: Swipe right to vote?
- Pakistan: Gunmen target luxury hotel in China-funded port city
- 'Bride' trafficking – How Chinese gangs lure Pakistani girls into fake marriages
- Hong Kong lawmakers brawl over controversial extradition bill
- Donald Trump to impose tariffs on remaining imports from China
- Lightsaber recognized as official discipline by French Fencing Federation
- Poland: Furor over 'rainbow madonna' LGBT activist arrest
- My Europe: Serbia's military parade between the East and the West
- Sieren's China: Trump feels threatened by China's rise
- EU Council President Tusk: 20-30% chance Brexit doesn't happen
- Man City retains Premier League title on final day of season
- Suspect held in death of woman flung off Rome's Sisto Bridge
- Chelsea secures third place in Premier League
- Tottenham draws with Everton to finish 4th in Premier League
- Space exploration exhibit for Apollo 11 opens at Ohio museum
- Arsenal can't catch Spurs, Aubameyang shares Golden Boot
- The wait goes on: Elusive league title evades Liverpool
- Anger over author's critical post of worker eating on train
- UAE says 4 ships targeted by 'sabotage' off its coast
- Manning refusing to testify at grand jury probing WikiLeaks
- Storms delay final round of seniors Regions Tradition
- Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba in charge of 'L.A.'s Finest'
- NBC's new season comedy focus includes Kenan Thompson show
- Triple-A batters smashing it since MLB ball is put into play
- Gunmen attack Catholic church in Burkina Faso; 6 killed
- Politics takes center stage as Israel hosts Eurovision
- Connecticut man accused of threatening to kill Trump
- Fire erupts at Mexican migrant station, none injured
- Woman escapes with cat from car that plunged into river
- Local 17-year-old wild card beats US veteran Johnson in Rome
- Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win his 3rd Madrid Open title
- Papal aide restores Rome building's power to help homeless
- Mexico capital advises residents to stay inside due to fires
- Watson's 80 goes in vain, Mumbai wins IPL final by 1 run
- Watford's FA Cup final preparations hit by loss to West Ham
- Huddersfield avoids most losses in Premier League season
- Crystal Palace doctor racially abused before season finale
- Pakistan secures preliminary deal for $6B IMF bailout
- With season over, Benitez to hold talks on Newcastle future
- Key moments as City beats Liverpool to Premier League title
- Getafe loses to Barca, drops out of Champions League spots
- No air quality concerns detected after Texas barge collision
- The Latest: Police boat miles from Cyprus picks up 14 at sea
- Frankfurt loses to Mainz in blow to Champions League hopes
- Fan disorder delays relegation for 27-time Swiss champion
- American League
- NBC's new schedule for fall TV season
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Panama area near Costa Rica
- Red Bull threatens Ferrari's status as 2nd best team in F1
- Alex Bowman on run of 2nd-place finishes in Cup Series
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Reyna scores 5th goal as US qualifies for Under-17 World Cup
- Couture once again steps up for Sharks in postseason
- Martínez, Atlanta United beat Orlando City, win 4th in a row
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Giants president says lefty Holland's injury wasn't 'fake'
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Martinez 2 HRs, Chavis 5 RBIs as Red Sox pound M's 11-2
- A major return to Bethpage Black brings more rain
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Florida: Police investigating shooting near Trump resort
- Irvin wins impressive debut as Phillies beat Royals 6-1
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Man City prolongs Liverpool drought by retaining EPL title
- Castellanos, Norris lead Tigers to 5-3 win over Twins
- Brazil's Bolsonaro to appoint Moro to Supreme Court
- Hazard makes decision on Chelsea future, not made it public
- Bruins thump Hurricanes 6-2, take 2-0 lead in East finals
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Migrants force entry in Spain's Melilla exclave
- Turkey denies torture claims by journalist Deniz Yücel
- Moscow chief rabbi: Europe is 'forgetting the past'
- Springer 5 hits, 2 homers as Astros romp 15-5, sweep Rangers
- Bell has 5 RBIs, Pirates take 3rd straight from Cards, 10-6
- Kentucky Islamic leader charged in murder-for-hire plot
- The Latest: Lithuania heads to runoff vote to pick president
- Dodgers' Ryu pitching no-hitter thru 7 innings vs Nationals
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96
- Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7
- Samantha Mewis scores twice to lead US past South Africa 3-0
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- No-contest plea in machete attack: 'He owes me choke ahi'
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Ryu carries no-hitter into 8th, Dodgers blank Nationals 6-0
- Back in cleanup spot, Davis homers as Orioles top Angels 5-1
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Pérez's 3-run homer helps Indians beat Athletics 5-3
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Fried returns to lead Braves to 5-3 win over Diamondbacks
- Sung Kang wins Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour title
- Sandoval's homer, 3 hits help Giants beat Reds 6-5
- Argentine legislator dies 3 days after attack by gunmen
- Millions vote in Philippine elections crucial to Duterte
- Man's death in west Alaska village jail is 3rd in 2 weeks
- Martinez homers twice, surging Red Sox sweep Mariners
- Lithuania vote to succeed 'Iron Lady' president goes to runoff
- Peter Sagan wins opening stage of the Tour of California
- Millions vote in Philippine elections crucial to Duterte
- Atlanta United beats Orlando City 1-0 for 4th straight win
- Paul Arriola, DC United beat Sporting KC 1-0
- Leonard hits bouncer at buzzer, Raptors beat 76ers in Game 7
- Opposition calls for nationwide protests of Albanian govt
- Leonard's bouncer beats buzzer, Raptors edge 76ers in Game 7
- Lester pitches Cubs past Brewers 4-1 for series win
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Flyhalves back in the spotlight in Super Rugby round 13
- US issues new warning to ships after 'sabotage' off UAE
- New Taipei man wastes son's tuition on claw machine, tries to steal it back
- Taiwan's China Airlines announces new fleet upgrades
- LEADING OFF: Fiers follows no-hitter, Brewers in Philly
- Oman says it will reopen its embassy in Iraq
- Taiwan Criminal Code increases penalties for child abuse
- Petition backing Taiwan's WHA participation gets support in Japan
- Saudi Arabia's energy minister says 2 Saudi oil tankers hit in "sabotage attack" off UAE coast have "significant damage"
- The Latest: Saudi says 2 oil tankers damaged by sabotage
- Pompeo skips Moscow to meet with European officials on Iran
- Shares fall in Asia after no deal in China-US trade talks
- Taiwan’s first Chinese-language bookstore gets fresh lease of life
- Sentence next for ex-Michigan trooper in teen's death
- Irvin wins impressive debut as Phillies beat Royals 6-1
- Yankees beat Rays 7-1, take 2 of 3 from AL East leaders
- Giolito wins 2nd straight start, White Sox top Blue Jays 5-1
- Police: New Mexico driver fled and said, 'I don't think so'
- Today in History
- Survey: German voters see climate as biggest EU challenge
- Mavs say Porzingis involved in incident in native Latvia
- This Week: Cisco Systems and Deere results, housing starts
- Video shows pit bull relentlessly attacking Taiwanese postman
- Taiwan remains 'important partner' says Solomon Islands prime minister
- Violence, poverty reign in Honduran city where caravans form
- Questions loom for Nissan with former chairman Ghosn gone
- GOP recruiting women, political outsiders to run for House
- Shares fall in Asia after no deal in China-US trade talks
- Officer in 'I can't breathe' death faces disciplinary trial
- San Francisco may ban police, city use of facial recognition
- AP PHOTOS: India's tribal women see little hope in election
- Poland cancels Israeli visit over Holocaust restitution
- Companies await China retaliation; weaker growth expected
- Analysis: The Trail Blazers' patience has been rewarded
- After caliphate's fall, IS insurgents still spread fear
- Stronach Group at center of best and worst of horse racing
- Photo of the Day: Pooh firing misinformation missile in S. Taiwan
- EU powers to discuss Iran deal as Pompeo heads to Brussels
- Taiwan to begin importing mangosteen fruit from Thailand
- US issues security alert on Iraq amid regional tensions
- Portal scouting: Searching for transfers in college football
- WADA bullying probe once again done without victim's input
- In Paris, Tommy Paul of US will seek Slam success like pals
- Fresh teams pave way for new breakout stars in NHL playoffs
- Sooey! Pig named Hamilton bringing Hurricanes playoff luck
- Journeyman pitcher Edwin Jackson on the verge of history
- Leonard, Raptors to face Bucks, Antetokounmpo in East final
- Taiwan Coast Guard seizes 2 Chinese fishing boats in 1 day
- EU elections: Commissioner warns of Russian meddling
- End of 'Big Bang' stirs debate over future of TV comedies
- NBC bets on comedy next year, 'This Is Us" for years to come
- Sweden to decide whether to reopen Assange rape case
- Afghan officials: Taliban target security forces, killing 7
- Sales of hot pot flavored toothpaste on fire in China
- Japan uses turtle divination for emperor enthronement rites
- Perdue barbecues to sell Japanese on buying more US beef
- 2019 Taipei 5G Summit opens May 30
- Nazi victims' remains to be buried in ceremony in Berlin
- Next president must oppose China, ensure Taiwan's sovereignty: William Lai
- Saudi Arabia says 2 oil tankers damaged by sabotage attacks
- 'Killing Eve' slays the competition at British TV awards
- 2 injured as stormy winds, rain pound Balkans
- Check in at NE Taiwan’s Jioujhihze on Facebook and enjoy free hot spring
- Autopsy results expected soon in German crossbow deaths
- Preliminary review of bill to punish ‘fake news about nuclear emergency’ passed
- Cracks appear in German government over planned climate law
- Iran: Suspect sentenced to 10 years for spying for Britain
- UK Brexit talks stagger on but parties remain far apart
- WildAid: The Alt-Meat Revolution is (Finally) Here
- Thai exile's parents seek information on his disappearance
- Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jars NE Taiwan
- Terry Gou moves closer to run for Taiwan president
- Swedish prosecutors to reopen rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
- Sudanese protesters renew talks with army after over a week
- Brighton fires manager Hughton after slump in Premier League
- Swedish prosecutors to seek the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange after he has served his prison term in UK
- The Latest: Sweden reopens rape case against Assange
- Drunk British English teacher bites cop on Taipei MRT
- Monaco in danger of relegation after disastrous season
- Indian PM Modi under fire for comments on Pakistan airstrike
- Sri Lanka again blocks social media amid communal unrest
- 20 Singapore students injured in bus accident in Vietnam
- Cyprus: detention for confessed serial killer extended
- As stock value drops, Terry Gou prepares to step down from Taiwan's Foxconn
- Sweden reopens Julian Assange rape case
- Hungary's youth look to an EU future
- EU backs Iran nuclear deal ahead of crucial meeting
- Austrian state plans 'Ten Commandments' for refugees
- Boat with 8 Syrians capsizes off Lebanese coast; 5 missing
- Poland shaken by documentary about pedophile priests
- Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in college admissions scam
- Amazon to employees: We'll pay you to quit and haul packages
- Key events in the Julian Assange legal saga
- EU fines AB Inbev for restricting cross-border beer sales
- Steep Spanish slide shut after user hurt at high speed
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Nigerian army says 54 people rescued from Boko Haram
- Health experts in Taiwan share storage tips after I-Mei milk taken off Costco shelves
- UN envoy to Mideast warns of war between Israel, Hamas
- Arab activist in Norway details his Saudi work before threat
- Liz Weston: The life-changing magic of working a bit longer
- Facebook removes fake Italian accounts ahead of EU election
- Trump says China will be 'hurt very badly' if no trade deal
- Malaysia detains 4 men accused of planning attacks
- Syrian troops capture 2 villages in last rebel stronghold
- South African government says appeal coming in Semenya case
- French soccer looking to stop homophobia in stadiums
- Thousands protest rape of 3-year-old in Indian Kashmir
- Church guard in Egypt kills priest in personal dispute
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Bombing suspect convicted for 2013 attack in Turkey
- AP Exclusive: Ex-Interpol chief's wife gets asylum in France
- Julián Castro makes universal pre-K focus of education plan
- Uber gets hit again; shares below $40
- UEFA picks Italian referee for Europa League final
- China announces tariff hikes on $60 billion of US imports in retaliation for Trump's latest trade penalties
- Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in '60s films, has died, her foundation says.
- Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97
- Ebola treatment center attacked again in eastern Congo
- Poland cancels Israeli visit amid Holocaust restitution row
- 11 small Thai parties support army-backed candidate for PM
- 'Pillow Talk' to 'Lucky Me': A list of Doris Day's films
- Ukraine's president-elect fined $32 for showing his ballot
- 'Empire' will go 1 more season, Smollett's future is unclear
- Serena Williams opens clay season with routine win in Rome
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Taiwan student wins silver medal in fruit and vegetable carving at HOFEX
- Stocks plunge as trade war between U.S. and China escalates; Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 480 points
- Morocco stops 3 migrant boats, arrests 40 on border fence
- Saudi ship facing arms protests leaves Spanish port
- Iranian students protest mandatory headscarf rule
- Markets Right Now: Stocks sink as trade war escalates
- Turkish electoral body rejects opposition demand in Istanbul
- Fox's new schedule for the fall TV season
- Union Berlin fans savouring Bundesliga promotion bid
- American League
- National League
- Honda confirms closure of UK car plant that employs 3,500
- App will ease boater border crossing on Lake Memphremagog
- Supreme Court allows lawsuit over iPhone apps
- Escalating US-China trade war sinks stocks
- UK halts export of 'Lady Chatterley' copy from famous trial
- Review: Dustin Lance Black's memoir hooks readers quickly
- China 'has no interest' in joining US-Russia nuclear deal
- US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year
- AP Sources: Beilein leaving Michigan for Cavaliers' job
- Israeli PM gets 2-week extension to form government
- Review: Tense 'If She Wakes' moves to a surprising finale
- AP Explains: WikiLeaks founder has multinational legal woes
- Supreme Court says 1 state can't be sued in another's courts
- Cologne appoints Beierlorzer as coach for Bundesliga return
- Southampton signs Chinese firm as shirt sponsor
- Violent fans banned from entering Brazil for Copa America
- Supreme Court won't hear Tennessee death row inmates' appeal
- Trial of Armenia's ex-president opens over police crackdown
- Sabres D Pilut to miss 5-6 months after shoulder surgery
- Review: Peggy Townsend delivers outstanding second novel
- Palermo relegated to Serie C because of financial issues
- Weather blocks paratrooper drop in Ohio
- Eagles add QB Cody Kessler as another backup to Wentz
- Tight end Lee Smith back with Bills after time with Raiders
- Valencia could complete comeback after dismal start
- Maximum Security rider banned 15 days for Derby interference
- Fighter McGregor settles with fan, charges dropped
- Governor signs bill easing limit on sex abuse lawsuits
- Vermont renames Columbus Day
- Mexico's Pemex gets refinancing worth $8 billion
- Last of wounded in Colorado school shooting out of hospital
- US, Europe condemn violence in Albania opposition rallies
- Lawyers for Navy SEAL charged with killing Islamic State prisoner say prosecutors planted tracking software in emails
- APNewsBreak: SEAL war crime defense says prosecutors spied
- Taiwan presidential hopeful William Lai starts minivan tour
- Longtime NFL coach Gunther Cunningham dies at 72
- Sri Lanka imposes overnight curfew after anti-Muslim attacks
- Fresh IMF deal a 'political blow' to Pakistan PM Imran Khan
- EU calls for Libya ceasefire, warns of threat to security
- Tlaib says Trump, GOP, twisting her Holocaust remarks
- Sudanese prosecutors charge ousted President Omar al-Bashir with involvement in killing protesters during uprising
- The Latest: Sudan charges al-Bashir with killing protesters
- Onex to buy Canada's WestJet airlines
- 76ers leave Brown in limbo following crushing Game 7 loss
- Police: Slain woman had 2 husbands, including African actor
- Mother of missing Texas girl heckled after canceled hearing
- Gaviria wins Giro stage 3 after Viviani relegated for sprint
- Power play: Papal aide's manhole act angers Italy's Salvini
- US denies visa to senior Palestinian official
- Warren says she'd appoint former teacher to education post
- The Latest: Garner's relatives cry as arrest video is played
- Canada increases protections for Pacific Northwest orcas
- NBA conference finals preview capsules
- Giants sign 5th-round draft picks Connelly, Slayton
- US agency scraps proposal to prevent unintended acceleration
- NYC mayor says he'll decide this week on presidential run
- Apple revamps TV app for direct subscriptions to channels
- Mexican army finds body of student on slopes of volcano
- The Latest: Service planned for school shooting hero
- The Latest: Huffman arrives to plead guilty in college scam
- Former first lady Laura Bush's mother dies in Texas at 99
- Dylan Larkin lifts US to 3-2 OT win over Finland at worlds
- Woodstock 50 organizers-vs-investor clash heads to court
- Devils sign Zettlund, Maltsev to entry-level contracts
- Savannah police mourn sergeant killed by robbery suspect
- Noisy Yellowstone geyser roars back to life after 3 years
- On eve of festival, Cannes defends its record on women
- Will Smith calls 'Aladdin' remake highlight of his career
- Crew abandons small plane loaded with cocaine in Mexico
- Still kicking: Ralph Macchio revives 'Karate Kid' franchise
- The Latest: Seventh-day Adventist Church seeks clemency
- AP EXPLAINS: Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route
- Cory Booker's tech startup failed but industry ties lasted
- Ex-Somali colonel faces civil trial in US alleging torture
- Thousands of Czechs demand justice minister's resignation
- Burgeoning numbers of Cubans trying to enter US via Mexico
- France, New Zealand to launch a call to end online extremism
- Motorcycle bomb kills 4 Pakistani police near mosque
- Bangladesh reaches ODI final after cruising past WI again
- Man with gun tries to enter Argentina presidential office
- Facebook to pay US content reviewers more amid criticism
- Argentine politicians mourn lawmaker killed by gunmen
- Maryland gov signs 1st-in-nation measure to help uninsured
- Trump meets with Hungary's far-right prime minister
- Russians opposing Yekaterinburg cathedral clash with police
- Trump warns Iran after vessels sabotaged off coast of UAE
- Arms control a top issue at Russia-US talks Tuesday in Sochi
- High court bickering over death cases, weeks after decisions
- Mormon church opposes LGBT nondiscrimination measure
- Russian anti-doping head demands purge of track federation
- Planes, buses move migrants from crowded border shelters
- Trump says he won't use info stolen by adversaries in 2020
- 2nd suspect charged in death of Texas sheriff's deputy
- Self-described 'El Chapo of Opioids' faces federal charges
- Stricker wins Tradition by 6 shots for 1st senior major
- Felicity Huffman pleads guilty to paying $15,000 to rig daughter's SAT score in college admissions scheme
- Bucks have Milwaukee dreaming of first title since '71
- Fire chief: Connecticut mosque fire appears to be arson
- Carter Center says former President Jimmy Carter is recovering from surgery after breaking a hip
- Venezuelan billionaire's home raided in Dominican Republic
- The Latest: Woodstock 50 organizers, ex-backer spar in court
- Jury selection starting in high-level Hawaii corruption case
- St. Louis Zoo celebrates orangutan's 50th birthday
- Daycare operator convicted in 6-month-old baby's death
- The Latest: Jury selection begins in Hawaii corruption case
- Bundle up at Bethpage as PGA Championship opens in cold rain
- Stocks close sharply lower as an escalating trade war with China rattles markets; Nasdaq sinks 3.4%, worst drop of year
- Ukraine: Court rejects appeal of nationalized bank verdict
- Indicted St. Louis County businessman faces more trouble
- NBC shows off fall lineup with stars, athletes, Kardashians
- Victims of clergy abuse sue Vatican, seek names of abusers
- Lindsey Vonn memoir 'Rise: My Story' coming next year
- Column: IndyCar and NASCAR roar into showcase month of May
- College admissions scandal: Where the cases stand
- US tennis pro Nicole Gibbs has cancer; to miss French Open
- Holocaust survivor, former soldier have emotional meeting
- Teva and Apple fall while Newmont Goldcorp and NextEra rise
- Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez set to rally to boost Green New Deal
- Son of US-born woman who joined Islamic State said to be ill
- Game of Thrones: King's Landing will rise again
- Met Opera ticket sales improve slightly off 2015-16 low
- Beneath wholesome image, Doris Day was an actor of depth
- Hearing held on Oregon crab boat sinking that killed 3
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Justin Thomas withdraws from PGA with wrist injury
- CONMEBOL rejects Copa Libertadores outside South America
- 2020 hopeful Biden says he's open to breaking up Facebook
- Business Highlights
- Inter beats Chievo 2-0 to move closer to Champions League
- Venezuela announces end to exchange controls after 16 years
- Oldest Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98 in Oregon
- Ex-Brazil leader shifts detention sites in corruption case
- UN to report Tuesday on rebel withdrawals from 3 Yemen ports
- Gymnasts testify; lawmakers won't name abuse bill lobbyists
- Ethiopian Airlines hesitant about using Boeing Max jets
- Brazilian club admits guilt in doping two of its own players
- Down 2-0, 'Canes seek special-teams spark against Boston
- US official: Initial assessment suggests Iran was involved in Middle East ship explosions
- Immigrant from Ecuador wants US deportation case reopened
- El Salvador ex-first lady backs out of corruption plea deal
- Official: Initial US assessment blames Iran for ship attacks
- Poland and Israel at odds over Holocaust restitution
- Police hunt ex-husband of murdered Afghan journalist Mina Mangal
- EU fines beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev €200M
- Honda confirms UK car factory closure in 2021
- Puerto Rico probes alleged sale of the elderly to care homes
- Jury: Monsanto to pay $2 billion in weed killer cancer case
- Funeral service held for civil rights icon Judge Damon Keith
- US farmers who sell to China feel pain of Beijing's tariffs
- Trump says he's adding $1.6 billion to NASA's budget
- Arraignment set for pilot charged in 3 killings in Kentucky
- Conte could be the right coach for troubled Inter
- UN humanitarian chief says 4.3 million in Cameroon need aid
- Religious leaders talk about healing after mass shootings
- Discovery buys Golf Digest and strengthens PGA Tour deal
- Steph or Seth? Coin flip to decide who mom, dad represent
- WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT
- The Latest: Expert says $2 billion award likely reduced
- Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip
- Hearing in Virginia drug case delayed for 900-pound man
- Ducks' Kesler expected to miss upcoming season after surgery
- Warriors' Durant likely out for Games 1 and 2 vs Blazers
- John Beilein brought success, pride to Michigan
- Rosenstein: Russia probe justified, closing it wasn't option
- Broncos' Flacco: It's not my job to groom Lock
- Sam Kerr to lead Australia squad at Women's World Cup
- El Salvador ex-president Funes paid by Nicaragua government
- Guatemala court rules out run by ex-dictator's daugher
- AP source: Barr appoints US attorney to examine Russia probe origins, determine if intelligence collection was lawful
- Amnesty International: China-owned NYC building denies lease
- Pedroia has knee setback, puts injury rehab on hold
- The Latest: China to hike tariffs on $60 billion in US goods
- AP source: Prosecutor to examine Russia probe origins
- Lakers officially announce Vogel's hiring as next coach
- Orioles-Yankees game postponed, doubleheader Wednesday
- Coast Guard says 3 dead after two sightseeing planes collide in midair in Alaska; both carried cruise ship tourists
- UN leader visits New Zealand mosques where 51 were killed
- Trump cites Ramadan as time of 'hope, tolerance and peace'
- 3 killed in shootout in Mexico City market neighborhood
- California governor pardons 2 ex-refugees facing deportation
- Activists at Venezuela Embassy served with eviction notice
- Doris Day, actress who honed wholesome image, dies at 97
- LEADING OFF: Yanks put Andújar on IL, Paddack vs Kershaw
- Astros extend win streak to 6 with 8-1 win over Tigers
- Taiwan’s CPC partners with Japan’s JERA on a 17-year LNG purchase deal
- Taipei's Maokong Gondola service to be shut down for 16 days starting May 20
- Taiwan's I-Mei cites tests as confirming quality of fresh milk
- Moncada, López lead White Sox past Indians 5-2
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Taiwan's EVA Air flight attendants begin voting on whether to strike
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Ohtani hits 1st HR of season for Angels in 5-4 win vs. Twins
- AP sources: Trump officials discussed deporting families
- 3 people dead, 2 injured following St. Louis shooting
- Ohtani hits 1st homer of season, Angels beat Twins 5-4
- Taiwan court extends corrupted councilor’s pre-trial detention
- Escalating US-China trade war sends stocks plunging
- Blues defense fuels offense in 4-2 Game 2 win over Sharks
- Satellite images show oil tankers allegedly sabotaged
- Today in History
- Venezuela exodus raises worries of babies being stateless
- AP sources: Trump Jr. subpoena sent when interviews declined
- Realmuto, Hernandez lead Phils over Brewers 7-4
- Researchers: Iran-linked disinfo effort had personal touch
- Report calls on FCC to probe storm aftermath in Puerto Rico
- Should it stay or go? Clearing out financial paperwork
- Planned Parenthood funding in Texas at stake in hearing
- Man accused of throwing boy over mall balcony due in court
- Unofficial tally shows Duterte allies winning big in polls
- North Korea calls the U.S. seizure of a North Korean cargo ship an "unlawful robbery" and demands it be returned
- Taiwan indigenous children’s choirs to perform in UK
- North Korea demands return of cargo ship seized by US
- Diplomats visit Canadian think tank expert in China custody
- Asian shares see moderate losses after meltdown on Wall St
- WhatsApp discovers spyware that infected with a call alone
- Democrats in 2020 face challenge in Wisconsin: the economy
- Judge to hear suit over Trump financial records demand
- Explosion reported at Georgia-Pacific plant in Oklahoma
- Groups bringing national reparations debate to Detroit
- Reports alleging US Marines conduct training in Taiwan rebutted
- NSB: Taiwan needs no media advice from Beijing
- 1st all-female crew appointed to handle AFC Cup game
- 55 members of Czech parliament sign letter backing Taiwan's presence at WHA
- China's auto sales fall 17.7% in April, extending slump
- UN mission urges financial isolation of Myanmar's military
- Police look for connections in Florida hip-hop shootings
- Sri Lankan gov't minister: At least 1 Muslim killed in riots
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- TokenBacon revolutionizes Taiwan’s art market
- NTSB to investigate in Alaska after deadly plane crash
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Mariners rally with 2 runs in 10th to beat A's 6-5
- Data shows Israeli settlements boosted after Trump election
- Escobar, Walker go deep, Diamondbacks roll past Pirates 9-3
- Parents sue tycoon's firm over dysentery outbreak in Moscow
- Taiwan elementary school in Penghu honored for beach clean-up efforts
- US issues $300B target list of Chinese goods in trade battle
- Truck drivers become key EU election issue in Bulgaria
- A Sudanese medical union says 6 people, including an army officer, killed in clashes between security forces, protesters
- Baltimore politicians, track owners duel over Pimlico future
- 'Play Gloria!' Blues celebration song has Philly bar origins
- Sudanese union says 6 killed in clashes with security forces
- Video shows Taiwanese baseball player accept getting tagged out with Mother's Day hug
- The Latest: Spain pulls its frigate from near Persian Gulf
- Taiwan presidential hopeful William Lai meets entertainer William Shen
- Newly appointed Thai Senate includes many soldiers, police
- Cannes Film festival set to open with zombie comedy
- 3 Germans in crossbow deaths killed by shots in hearts, neck
- Volkswagen to invest 1bn euros in battery production plant
- Roma captain De Rossi to leave club after 18 years
- US House Committee rejects Beijing's 'One China principle,' declares support for Taiwan
- American Institute in Taiwan voices support for Taiwan’s WHA participation
- Australian political leaders agree gays don't go to hell
- Taiwan military readies for disaster relief as flood season looms
- France honors soldiers killed freeing hostages in Africa
- Next invasion of Taiwan from China could be fall armyworm
- Merkel fan accidentally grounds chancellor's plane
- China least attractive for foreign investors in 20 years
- Asia Pacific Social Enterprise Summit bolsters promotion of public well-being
- Taiwan Air Force to conduct landings and takeoffs on highway
- Hit with arrest of ex-chair Ghosn, Nissan profit nose-dives
- Germany's Merkel edges closer to Macron on 2050 climate plan
- Pakistani court grants month's bail to 2 radical clerics
- Arms control a top issue at Russia-US talks Tuesday in Sochi
- 'In the mood': Federer seeks more match time at Italian Open
- Olympic cycling champ Sanchez accepts doping sanction
- FamilyMart seeks to end China partnership with Taiwan’s Ting Hsin
- Former USC coach to plead guilty in admissions scheme
- Google opens German center to improve data privacy
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Dutch Grand Prix to return to F1 calendar next year
- Mount Everest climbing season gets underway in Nepal
- Coptic pope: Displacing Christians is bad for Middle East, Europe
- Is sea rise wrecking coastal home values? The answer: Maybe
- Taiwan pavilion opens at Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition
- MSCI cuts Taiwan's weighting in three indexes
- Anti-Semitic crime in Germany up, amid uptick in hate crimes
- Taiwanese company showcases drone operated by brainwaves
- Balkans on high alert as floods hit Bosnia, Croatia
- Kremlin: Arms control, Iran on agenda at meeting with Pompeo
- Saudi Arabia says an oil pipeline was attacked by drones, shortly after Yemen's rebels claimed assault on the kingdom
- France reports rise in anti-LGBT attacks, other infractions
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces bid for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination
- Montana Gov. Bullock joins 2020 Democratic presidential race
- Madonna rebuffs Israel Eurovision boycott calls
- US targets $300B of Chinese goods for new tariff hikes
- Iran foreign minister visits India amid falling oil revenue
- EU court: employers must measure working time in detail
- Yemen's Houthi rebels say their drone assault on Saudi Arabia meant to send message to kingdom to 'stop your aggression'
- Syrians demand details on fate of missing victims of IS
- Danish candidate places election ad on adult site
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Russia for talks that are expected to focus on arms control and Iran.
- UN calls for probe into allegations of torture in Lebanon
- The Latest: US secretary of state arrives in Russia
- Taiwan President’s camp is playing with the DPP’s future: opinion poll expert
- First woman named to world panel of cricket match referees
- Malta court fines German NGO Lifeline captain
- Poland vows firm penalties for sex abuse amid church crisis
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Carrefour’s push for cage-free eggs underlines corporate social conscience
- Taiwan-U.S. team close to finding vaccine for Middle Eastern MERS virus
- UK jobless rate falls to its lowest level in 45 years
- AP Explains: How Yemen's rebels increasingly deploy drones
- Spain says frigate peeling off from US fleet is not a rebuke
- Top Russian skateboarder hit with doping ban
- Mali calls for more EU help amid attacks in Africa's Sahel
- What helps prevent dementia? Try exercise, not vitamin pills
- Disney takes full operational control of Hulu, extending the reach of its streaming abilities
- Gorsuch replaces Biden as chair of civic education group
- Pakistan unveils new schemes for those who don't pay taxes
- Crafty Kyrgios leaves Medvedev slamming his racket
- Disney strikes deal with Comcast, takes full control of Hulu
- Global Forecast-Asia
- German police seek 1980s Ferrari after test drive theft
- U.S. Geological Survey says magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea
- Markets Right Now: US stocks rise in early trading
- Skomina picked as referee for Champions League final
- Activists vow to stay inside the Venezuelan embassy
- Old Taitung Cycads in SE Taiwan placed under protection
- A rising Lake Erie closes streets, ferry, leaves debris
- California synagogue shooting suspect to appear in court
- At least 3 killed in suicide car bombing in Somali capital
- Powerful quake hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami alert issued
- National League
- Former NFL player says he's innocent of stalking violation
- Who's running for president? Meet the Democratic candidates
- Hard-hit Pennsylvania to sue drugmaker over opioid epidemic
- Gaza singers protest Israel hosting Eurovision
- Man City facing 1-season ban from Champions League
- Hungary far-right party forms uniformed 'self-defense' group
- O'Leary to phase out Gigginstown horse racing operation
- Mexico City declares pollution alert over smoke from fires
- Venezuelan police block access to opposition-led congress
- Millennial Money: 3 ways to curb a shopping urge
- Tiffany Haddish to host ABC's 'Kids Say the Darndest Things'
- Pakistan legspinner Shadab Khan fit for Cricket World Cup
- Dems set hearing for ex-White House lawyer over Russia probe
- Fresh U.S. tariffs will hurt China-based Taiwanese firms: think tank
- Tijuana police: US man hits 5 people in border car chase
- 'Zombie cells' buildup in your body may play role in aging
- The Latest: Canadian among dead in sightseeing planes crash
- Odell Beckham Jr. practicing with Browns for first time
- Atalanta has Italian Cup and Champions League to play for
- Poland's report on WWII damages readied for war anniversary
- Dodgers' Julio Urias arrested for alleged domestic battery
- Lawmakers ask watchdog to probe migrant teen camp's contract
- Bulgaria hires 1994 World Cup star Balakov as coach
- U.S. Stocks edge higher and regain some lost ground