英文新聞列表 English News List
- The Latest: Logano wins 1st stage at Kansas Speedway
- After delays, New Orleans demolishes cranes
- Rams snap skid by beating Falcons 37-10 as Ryan hurts ankle
- National Football League
- Bills D delivers in 31-21 victory over winless Dolphins
- Edmonds runs for 3 TDs, Cards top Giants in Barkley's return
- Mulvaney's missteps draw scrutiny from Trump allies
- Rodgers throws 5 TD passes, Packers gash Raiders 42-24
- Colts take AFC South lead with 30-23 victory over Texans
- 3 US soldiers killed in crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia
- Cousins has 4 TD passes as Vikings surge past Lions 42-30
- Minshew, defense lead Jaguars over winless Bengals 27-17
- Republicans to push for censure of Schiff in probe
- Rodgers has 5 TDs passing, 1 rushing as Packers roll
- Thomas wins again at CJ Cup in South Korea
- Hearts, Bristol City start racism investigations
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- California conservation center to host cheetah fundraiser
- New Orleans fire chief say demolished cranes at collapsed hotel fell exactly as expected, next object to retrieve 2 dead
- Boeing says it "regrets" concerns over internal messages
- Malaysia blocks animated feature 'Abominable' over South China Sea map
- Madrid deluged by huge flock of migrating sheep
- Deadly Bangladesh riot over Facebook post about Islam
- Kashmir: Cross-border fire kills civilians and soldiers
- Russia arrests 3 over gold mine dam collapse
- Warren says she'll detail costs of her health plan soon
- Picault, Fabián help Union beat Red Bulls 4-3 in extra time
- Philadelphia 4, New York 3
- Hamlin wins chaotic NASCAR cut-off race at Kansas Speedway
- Committee pitches concept to settle all opioid lawsuits
- Australian newspapers campaign against government secrecy
- New York Medal of Honor recipient won't run for Congress
- Monaco beats Rennes 3-2 to move out of relegation zone
- Loss leaves Quinn baffled again with season unraveling
- No running game, no wins: Same sad story for hapless Bengals
- Fitzpatrick provides spark in Dolphins' 31-21 loss to Bills
- National Football League
- Report: Synagogue massacre led to string of attack plots
- Derek Carr's fumble opens floodgates for Rodgers' 6-TD day
- National Football League
- Crews probe source of smoke from ship off Georgia coast
- MLB umpire Eric Cooper dies at 52; did playoffs 2 weeks ago
- Jackson's legs, Ravens defense roll past Seahawks 30-16
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Casey recovers fumble, Titans hold off Chargers' rally 23-20
- Parise scores winner, Wild beat Canadiens 4-3 for 2nd win
- National Football League
- Evo Morales leads in early results for 1st round of Bolivia's presidential vote, but appears headed to a runoff
- Bridgewater throws for 2 TDs, surging Saints top Bears 36-25
- Wild win for 2nd time this season, beat Canadiens 4-3
- The Latest: Morales leads Bolivia vote, but runoff likely
- Classes canceled a 3rd day amid Chicago teacher strike
- North Carolina airport: Radar contact lost with small plane
- Bolivia's Morales leads vote, but seems headed for runoff
- Brooks & Dunn, Ray Stevens join Country Music Hall of Fame
- Taiwan beats Japan 5-4 in baseball in Asian Baseball Championship finals
- HK should provide evidence on murder case before suspect returns: MAC
- Guatemalan President-elect arrives in Taiwan for five-day visit
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Wilson snaps tie with 3rd period goal, Caps edge Blackhawks
- Pelosi leads congressional delegation in Afghanistan visit
- After weeks of magic Wilson, Seahawks falter vs. Ravens
- Jets snap 3-game losing streak, beat Oilers in shootout
- Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo facing misdemeanor charges
- Chill Out music festival brings top acts to Gongguan riverside in Taipei
- Cheika checks out as Wallabies coach, unlamented by some
- European Education Fair kicks off in Taipei Oct. 26
- Will Smith tries Taiwanese food at Taipei's Ningxia Night Market
- Taiwan to sue Japanese company for deadly train accident
- Galaxy beat Minnesota United 2-1, move on to face LAFC
- LA Galaxy, Philadelphia Union advance in MLS playoffs
- LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota United 1
- Hong Kong police spray mosque with blue dye, quickly offer apology
- South Korean prosecutors seek arrest of ex-minister's wife
- National Football League
- Cowboys run over Eagles, take 1st in NFC East with 37-10 win
- Update: People clear beach before Han's scheduled cleanup event in S. Taiwan
- Backlund propels Flames to 2-1 victory over Ducks
- Japan exports fall for 10th straight month in September
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Asian shares mixed amid uncertainties on Brexit, China trade
- NWS: 'Possible' tornado hits Dallas area
- Woods returning after fifth surgical procedure on left knee
- Typhoon spurs federal emergency for Northern Mariana Islands
- Today in History
- Guam clergy sex abuse survivors may receive payments in 2020
- Bolivia's Evo Morales likely forced to presidential runoff
- Canada elects Parliament in vote seen as threat to Trudeau
- This Week: McDonald's and Microsoft results, new home sales
- The Latest: NWS confirms tornado touched down in Dallas
- Dragons lack fire, not short on spirit at Rugby World Cup
- Hong Kong leaders apologize to mosque for water cannon hit
- Pope Francis addresses Christian Maritime Association in S. Taiwan
- Through Sunday, October 20, 2019
- Indiana's top lawyer faces hearing on groping allegations
- Taiwan smartphone maker HTC launches cheaper bitcoin phone
- American ambassador defends rules for Chinese diplomats
- Taiwan building fleet of Kamikaze drones to counter attack by China
- The Latest: Experts identify WWII Battle of Midway shipwreck
- 'Abominable' to skip Malaysia theaters over disputed sea map
- 1st federal opioid crisis trial to focus on distribution
- Mulvaney getting second-guessed on defense of Trump
- Taiwan's world No. 1 retains badminton title in Denmark
- Public, election officials may be kept in the dark on hacks
- Taiwan-American medical professionals issue statement defending Tsai's Ph.D.
- APNewsBreak: DOJ takes step to require asylum-seekers' DNA
- Illegal vapes traced to California woman who was CBD pioneer
- New restaurants show meat-free Mexican is not a carne sin
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Taiwan KOM Challenge welcomes cyclists from around the world
- Asian shares mixed amid uncertainties on Brexit, China trade
- China issues stinging rebuke of US at Beijing defense forum
- Lomu's legacy looms over NZ-England World Cup semifinal
- Jadeja breaks South Africa's resistance after Hamza's 62
- Los Viejos _ The Old Guys _ help Nationals make World Series
- 2 Indian states hold elections Modi's party expected to win
- German official: EU decision on Brexit extension days away
- Real Madrid chases 1st win of season in Champions League
- German TCM practitioner and stinky tofu lover becomes naturalized Taiwanese
- KMT claims 100,000 attend Han rally in S. Taiwan, netizen estimates 10,000
- Taiwan elementary school principal perishes in fire
- Lebanon's government scrambles to respond to mass protests
- Spain says ex-dictator Gen. Francisco Franco's remains will be exhumed Thursday
- Turkey warns Kurdish forces to withdraw, ahead of deadline
- UK's Boris Johnson set to push for vote on EU divorce bill
- Spain to exhume Franco's remains Thursday
- SW Taiwan train tours to Alishan and its maples
- The Latest: French say Brexit delay only for a good reason
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Apple CEO becomes chairman of China university board
- WikiLeaks founder Assange due in court to face extradition
- Six tourist spots in Taipei certified as Muslim-friendly
- AP Interview: Montenegro PM: Wrapping up Brexit is positive
- Han claims he can bring 20 million tourists to Taiwan through closer China ties
- Fire hits UNESCO royal stables in Italian city of Turin
- Outcry in Ukraine over song mocking ex-central bank chief
- Japan set to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's enthronement
- Spanish leader Sánchez visits embattled Barcelona
- Duchess of Sussex calls 1st year of marriage difficult
- In Congo, an Ebola survivor with a motorbike helps ease fear
- Australian man arrested over killing of 2 in Philippines
- Nancy Pelosi meets top officials in Afghanistan
- Iran sends US list of names for proposed prisoner swap
- 2nd Sesame Street Place park opening in San Diego
- 4 suspects indicted in case of slain Slovak journalist
- The Latest: WikiLeaks founder Assange appears in UK court
- US: Russian hackers use Iranians to mask their identities
- Columnist alleges conspiracy between Tsai and LSE to produce fake dissertation
- Taipei Environmental Arts Festival creates lively atmosphere
- China issues stinging rebuke of US at Beijing defense forum
- Spain set to exhume ex-dictator Franco's remains
- Real Madrid depleted for crucial Champions League game
- Residents of a Kurdish-dominated city in northeastern Syria pelt US troops with potatoes as they drive through.
- Jason Day beats Tiger in Japan Skins _ and also with quips
- China detains Japanese man, possibly on spying allegations
- Australian think tank urges China to quit making loans to South Pacific countries
- The Latest: Syria city residents pelt departing US troops
- French probe into Paris Nov. 2015 attacks has finished
- Pakistan names young pace bowlers for tour of Australia
- US Defense Secretary says troops to stay near Syria's eastern oilfields during US pullout which will take weeks
- Taiwan Global Health Forum looks at health and urbanization
- Japan braces for 2 more storms after deadly typhoon
- Sudan activists call for protest to disband old ruling party
- Czech spy agency says Russia built cyberattack network
- World's renewable energy capacity set to increase by half in 5 years
- Pioli already identifies problems of struggling AC Milan
- Libya coast guard intercepts 126 Europe-bound migrants
- Television's Weather Channel wades into climate debate
- Iran says 5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes its south
- Problems mounting for Bayern after worst start since 2010
- Water deliveries cut for crammed Bosnia migrant camp
- Bangladesh's cricket players say they are going on strike
- Study highlights fresh dementia concerns from playing soccer
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Russia's new focus on Africa takes advantage of US drift
- Sen Martha McSally of Arizona has a book coming out next May
- Hudson's Bay being taken private by shareholder group
- Lawyer confirms to AP that a group of drugmakers and distributors has reached a tentative deal to settle opioid lawsuit
- ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results
- Companies reach tentative deal to settle opioids lawsuit
- Lebanon's prime minister announces sweeping economic reforms after days of massive protests demanding gov't resignation
- Taiwan TV hostess receives compensation for defamation
- Two Taiwan teams advance to global round of NASA hackathon
- Sieren's China: A trade deal with a question mark
- Indonesia's losing presidential candidate to join Cabinet
- The Latest: Lebanese PM announces sweeping economic reforms
- California tribe regains island it calls center of universe
- Thieves steal Amazon fertility statues as synod nears end
- Zimbabwe says 55 elephants have starved to death in 2 months
- Georgia county's experience shows perils of ransomware
- The Latest: Companies reach deal to settle opioids lawsuit
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Torture video found in Alaska contains vital clue to killing
- Review: Pulitzer winner Weingarten tells story of "One Day"
- German woman charged with Islamic State membership
- Markets Right Now: Stocks rise with earnings in focus
- Indonesia arrests 4 foreigners on drug charges
- American ambassador defends rules for Chinese diplomats
- English Standings
- Former SS camp guard tells court he's "haunted" by killings
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- ATP World Tour Vienna Results
- Thai king strips his consort of royal titles for disloyalty
- Prose is crisp, compelling in 'Agent Running in the Field'
- $416M luxury resort under construction at Big Sky
- Stocks rise as investors focus on earnings; Boeing drops
- The Latest: Catalan leader urges for talks with Spain
- N Ireland laws on abortion, same-sex marriage, set to change
- UK Parliament speaker rules govt can't ask lawmakers to vote again on Brexit deal, in new blow to Boris Johnson's plan
- North Carolina aviation officials: Wreckage found in search for small plane that went missing near busy airport
- Wreckage found in search for small plane near airport
- Review: The New York Times celebrates women in power
- Report: US public land workers assaulted, threatened on job
- China seeks $2.4 billion in penalties against US at WTO
- Artist sues over Missouri's 'Indian-made' law
- Andy Murray chosen to represent Britain in Davis Cup finals
- Taiwan’s most creative crowned at Taiwan Presidential Cultural Awards
- US troops in Syria going to Iraq, not home as Trump claims
- Castro says he needs $800,000 in 10 days or campaign is over
- Indiana police shoot man after high-speed chase ends in fire
- Authorities charge officer who opened fire on couple's car
- 4 more parents to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
- Ali Wong's Raunchy Humor Charms in 'Dear Girls'
- Serbia punished by UEFA for racist fan incidents
- Study finds a virus to blame for paralyzing illness in kids
- 'The Man Who Saw Everything' is haunting and effective
- She's back: Argentines contemplate possible role for "CFK"
- Library removes Sikh memorial after criticism from India
- Greece: Garbage piles up in Athens amid strikes
- Woman in custody after St. Louis fire that killed infant
- Trump defends Gabbard in Clinton spat, says she's no agent
- No. 1 Michigan State tops AP preseason men's basketball Top 25; Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Louisville round out top five
- Michigan State opens at No. 1 in AP Top 25 preseason poll
- Review: Neil Young back in his ragged glory with 'Colorado'
- Banker convicted in US picked to head Turkish stock exchange
- US may now keep some troops in Syria to guard oil fields
- Russia to send strategic bombers to South Africa for visit
- Bus crash in Congo's southwest kills at least 30, injures 16
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2
- The Latest: Trump says Israel, Jordan want troops in Syria
- Trump laments G-7 move from Doral after bipartisan pushback
- Denis Shapovalov gets call for Canada's Davis Cup team
- NYC approves first Central Park monument honoring women
- Highway patrol officials says two people dead in small plane that crashed while approaching North Carolina airport
- Facebook ramps up election security efforts ahead of 2020
- Son of Brazil's Bolsonaro Assumes Key Party Post
- Online ordering boom gives rise to virtual restaurants
- The Latest: Highway Patrol says 2 dead in plane crash
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Man gets probation for confronting woman over T-shirt
- Netanyahu returns mandate to Israel's president after failing to form coalition government
- What next after Boris Johnson denied vote on Brexit deal?
- Boca looks to overturn deficit vs River in Copa semis
- Israel's Netanyahu gives up on forming new coalition
- 4x Olympian, NYC Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan retires
- Ex-Tennessee Gov. Bredesen introduces renewable energy firm
- High stakes for Putin, Erdogan summit on northeast Syria
- Female spacewalking duo uplifted by excitement below
- Renewed disturbances in Chile; many line up for food
- Formula One Schedule-Winners
- Klobuchar tries to debate spotlight into lasting momentum
- Racism-affected FA Cup qualifier to be replayed
- After decades in development, Honda's jets quietly evolving
- Sacramento joining MLS, will begin play in 2022
- Fire at large garage prompts Philadelphia school evacuation
- Nigerian police raid illegal reform center, free nearly 150
- Mexicans debate whether government right to free capo's son
- Genre-bending bio of Thomas Edison is highly illuminating
- Judge asked to stop student suspension over note about rape
- American Airlines jet lands in Dublin after fumes in cabin
- Unsung diplomat is unlikely hero in impeachment inquiry
- Federer wins easily at Basel in 1,500th tour singles match
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- Jimenez shoots 63 to win Schwab Cup opener
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- No prices on the menu for women? That'll cost you
- Astros pick Verlander for Game 2, Greinke for Game 3
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Climate change making stronger El Ninos, study finds
- AP-NORC poll: Americans agree on many aspects of US identity
- California won't approve sale of Berkshire Hathaway insurer
- Danish Standings
- Danish Results
- 2014 US Open runner-up Nishikori to have right elbow surgery
- The Latest: Cole a regular at World Series, as a fan
- Italy women's team awarded for 'emancipating' female game
- Wildfire burns near hilltop homes in coastal Los Angeles
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Shiffrin embracing more pressure after record-setting season
- The Latest: Officer's lawyer says arrest is chilling message
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Seminary's reparations for slavery: $28M scholarship fund
- Seattle Genetics and Coty rise while Boeing, McKesson fall
- A capsule look at the World Series
- The Latest: 2nd child dies after St. Louis apartment fire
- China gets 2nd track meet on global Diamond League circuit
- Truck driver indicted on 23 counts in motorcyclist deaths
- Trump bemoans GOP for not sticking together on impeachment
- Messi faces Ronaldo, Van Dijk but no Neymar for Ballon d'Or
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Column: Brian France was right to bring playoffs to NASCAR
- Nobel laurate Jody Williams campaigns against killer robots
- BC-US--Index, US
- Exxon trial probes how oil giant accounts for climate change
- US diplomat set to take center stage in impeachment inquiry
- Boyle set to make his debut with Florida Panthers
- Brazil sending more troops in oil spill clean-up
- Man charged in church shooting accused of assaulting lawyer
- Sheffield United beats Arsenal 1-0 in Premier League
- Ronaldo not ready for retirement: 'Age is just a number'
- Affordable housing among striking Chicago teachers' demands
- English Summaries
- English Results
- JPMorgan to push to hire more with criminal records
- Fiorentina extends its unbeaten run to 6 matches
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Business Highlights
- NBA '19-20: Suspense returns; LA teams seek Hollywood ending
- Teachers union rebuffs Chicago mayor's request to end strike
- Erdogan spokesman: Europeans 'should be thankful to our soldiers'
- Pelicans' Zion Williamson out 6-8 weeks after knee scope
- Macy's to stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020
- Predators sign top draft pick Tomasino to entry-level deal
- Trump viewed Ukraine as adversary, not ally, witnesses say
- Hip-hopper Mally Mall guilty in Vegas prostitution biz case
- US prisons to photocopy inmate mail to curb drug smuggling
- The Latest: Democrats block House GOP censure of Rep. Schiff
- The Latest: First polls close in Canada election
- Mom accused of killing daughter who fulfilled 'bucket list'
- Justice Kagan: High court must avoid partisan perceptions
- Chinese man sentenced to 3 years in prison for iPhone scam
- Haiti: Gunshots wound 7 men setting up protest roadblock
- The Latest: South African pleads not guilty in Alaska death
- Grand jury declines to indict monsignor in consent case
- Japan's Naruhito to proclaim himself emperor at palace rite
- Argentine Results
- Argentine Standings
- Transgender woman's attacker convicted of assault
- Latest: Deliberate blackouts possible again in California
- The most dangerous celebrity online is revealed
- 'Keep digging away': Jones on how to beat the All Blacks
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Funeral rescheduled for woman fatally shot by police at home
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Flyers score 4 in the 2nd period, top Golden Knights 6-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Hong Kong gamer shows support for protestors at competition
- Taoyuan slaughterhouse hit by avian flu, 1,453 chickens destroyed
- 'America is running away': Syrian withdrawal turns chaotic
- World Series: How the Nationals and Astros match up
- Tourism Bureau hosts workshop in Vietnam for travel operators
- Peyper sidelined over photo; Owens to referee NZ vs England
- Water cannon and tear gas fired at Hong Kong protest
- Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says Justin Trudeau's Liberals will hold on to government
- Will Smith says Taipei is 'the place where dreams come true'
- Nyquist's penalty shot in OT lifts Blue Jackets past Leafs
- Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projects Justin Trudeau's Liberals will win a minority government
- Hundreds to mourn American prosecutor slain in Micronesia
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- US official: China's retaliation against pro-Hong Kong companies 'inappropriate'
- Tarasenko has goal, 2 assists as Blues beat Avalanche 3-1
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Cheika says next Wallabies coach should be Australian
- Fire at New Zealand construction site sends smoke over city
- Japan warns of more rain, mudslide risk in typhoon-hit areas
- Taiwan's EPA launches waste reduction campaign
- Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated
- Pavelski's power-play goal helps Stars beat Senators 2-1
- National Football League
- 4 South Koreans arrested over break-in at US envoy compound
- Through Monday, October 21, 2019
- Cop strips top off female Hong Kong protester
- Canada’s Trudeau appears set to hold onto government
- Wales replaces injured No 8 Navidi with winger Lane at RWC
- The Latest: Japan pardons 550,000 to mark royal event
- Today in History
- Venezuelans buy gas with cigarettes to battle inflation
- Minister of Justice: Taiwan and Hong Kong have jurisdiction over suitcase murder case
- Democrats' 2020 race has a new shadow: Hillary Clinton
- Bolivia says Morales near outright victory, unrest spreads
- Japan's Emperor Naruhito proclaims ascension to Chrysanthemum Throne at a palace enthronement ceremony
- 'Just too much': Meet the uber-rich who want a wealth tax
- Hong Kong implores Taiwan not to politicize murder case
- US diplomat drawn into Trump's Ukraine effort set to testify
- Man killed after sawing into Hydra 70 rocket in NE Taiwan
- Government to investigate treatment of retired racehorses
- India inflict innings defeat on South Africa in 3rd test
- Asian stocks climb, lifted by upbeat talk on China-US trade
- A 1946 mob lynching puts court focus on grand jury secrecy
- Tarasenko leads Blues past Avalanche to snap four-game skid
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Nick Kyrgios named by Australia for Davis Cup finals
- Egypt's options dwindle as Nile talks break down
- Food, football, diplomatic ties take center field at Copa America Taiwan
- All Blacks ready for anything if semifinal goes to shootout
- Prosecutors seek court change for Goldman Sachs's 1MDB trial
- Jones says spy filmed England training, piles pressure on NZ
- US expects no interference in Taiwan presidential election
- Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, kill 15 policemen
- Pakistan's imprisoned former premier rushed to hospital
- Louvre exhibit acclaims Da Vinci, 500 years after his death
- James Neal off to hot start with Edmonton Oilers
- US urges Japan towards military readiness to balance China threat
- So bad for so long, does DC stand for District of Champions?
- Long wait over for some Astros, National in 1st World Series
- 10 storylines to follow in the 2019-20 NBA season
- Beckham's stadium complex for Inter Miami taking shape
- Japan's Naruhito declares himself emperor
- New Taipei's 2019 Christmasland gala lights up on Nov. 15
- Taiwan flag spotted at World of Bread contest despite ban
- Russian icebreaker issues mayday off central Norway
- Thai police arrest German man for disposing of woman's body
- Hong Kong, Taiwan spar over fugitive case that led to unrest
- German defense minister proposes security zone for Syria
- Annette Lu calls on Taiwan govt to arrest and try Hong Kong killer according to law
- Photo of the Day: Whimsical seascape street mural in Kaohsiung
- UK's Johnson prepares push to heave Brexit bill over line
- Blackouts possible again as fire danger looms in California
- Duterte cuts short Japan trip due to 'unbearable' spine pain
- The Latest: EU deciding on Brexit extension 'in coming days'
- Emperor Naruhito proclaims enthronement in ancient-style ceremony
- Iraq's military says US troops leaving Syria and heading to Iraq do not have permission to stay in the country
- TAITRA gets behind 2020 Taipei Cycle in Taichung
- Danes try to move 120-year-old lighthouse from eroding coast
- The Latest: Iraq: US troops leaving Syria can't stay in Iraq
- South Sudan's former child soldiers struggle to move on
- Taiwan should emulate ties between India and S Korea
- Taiwan agricultural exports to Singapore continue to increase
- Syria's Assad slams Erdogan as 'thief' as he makes his first visit to Idlib areas retaken from Turkey-backed rebels
- Han says he will end Taiwan labor reforms to allow 'bosses to ask for more overtime'
- UAE provisionally suspends another cricketer
- French president kicks off trip to overseas territories
- Queen Latifah to receive Harvard black culture award
- Polish ruling party seeks vote recount after loss of Senate
- International scientists gather in Taipei for Belmont Forum
- Bangladesh to start relocating some Rohingya to island soon
- Russian hockey team fined for coach's arson threat
- North Korea loses hosting soccer match amid TV concerns
- Iraq: American troops leaving Syria cannot stay in Iraq
- Brexit was a 'waste of time and energy,' says Juncker
- Berlin state government agrees on 5-year rent freeze
- Yemen rebels say Saudi-led airstrike kills 5 civilians
- US diplomat: Kashmir human rights a concern for Washington
- Ethiopia's Nobel-winning leader issues warning over dam
- Italy's next move vs. racism: anti-terrorism listening tools
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- UK police to travel to US in car crash probe
- Delivery food fight: Just Eat rejects another takeover offer
- South Africans finding their way at Rugby World Cup
- UK lifts ban on Egypt resort flights, 4 years after bombing
- UK lawmaker challenges Facebook on political ads
- Zimbabwe declares new public holiday to protest US sanctions
- AP Interview: Slovenia hails EU on Brexit, not enlargement
- Lebanese protesters dig in, even after proposed reforms
- Palestinian court blocks 59 websites critical of government
- Bosnia police stop migrants from reaching northwest area
- Spokeswoman says former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized with a pelvic fracture after falling his home
- Norwegian police say officers shoot man who stole ambulance, reports say he drove into crowd in Oslo
- Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
- Vatican denies risk of default over structural deficit
- Norway police shoot man who reportedly drove into crowd
- Lawsuit vs Sri Lankan presidential hopeful dismissed in US
- Thailand bans use of paraquat and other toxic farm chemicals
- Swiss file their 1st charges in Petrobras-Odebrecht scandal
- Thousands of farmers protest across Germany
- Teen accused of killing Wyoming girl waives speedy trial
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwan's senior citizens urged to chew harder to lower dementia risks
- Ballon d'Or organizer explains why Neymar was left off list
- Review: Bosch and Ballard combine forces in "The Night Fire"
- Days of attacks in Burkina Faso kill at least 19 civilians
- US highway deaths fall in 2018 for second straight year
- Amnesty: Possible war crimes in fighting for Libya's capital
- Trump likens House impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
- The Latest: Greece pledges to toughen asylum procedure
- Nebraska couple gets probation for malnourished baby's death
- Indonesia oil pipeline fire kills Chinese worker
- ATP World Tour Vienna Results
- Canada's Trudeau wins 2nd term but nation more divided
- Taiwan has not given up jurisdiction in murder case: Tsai
- ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results
- 'We need to talk about religion and patriarchy': Bangladeshi activist
- More choices and stable premiums for 'Obamacare' next year
- The UK Parliament's votes on the Brexit deal — explained
- Norway police shoot man who drove stolen ambulance into people
- Uniqlo pulls controversial clothing ad in South Korea
- AP-NORC/SAP poll: Some workers changing actions amid #MeToo
- Company says it will seek approval of Alzheimer's drug
- Texas GOP speaker drops re-election bid after secret tape
- 6 killed in graveside attack in Guatemala
- Global Forecast-Asia
- British PM Boris Johnson says if lawmakers reject his 3-day timetable for Brexit bill he will pull it, seek an election
- Genoa fires Andreazzoli and prepares to hire Thiago Motta
- 10 Taiwan startups to participate in MWC Los Angeles
- Markets Right Now: Stocks off to mixed start on Wall Street
- 2 students charged with shouting racial slur on UConn campus
- Indianapolis school bus carrying students crashes into shop
- Under strain, Greece plans tougher asylum rules
- Democrats' 2020 race has a new shadow: Hillary Clinton
- English Standings
- Column: Tavatanakit takes fast track to LPGA Tour
- Partygoers testifying on Indiana attorney general's actions
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Snoop Dogg to promote Israeli pot-growing machine
- US stocks edge higher on company earnings; Biogen surges
- Millennial Money: Vanquish these 5 financial fears
- Iran banned from world judo until it agrees to face Israel
- Springsteen surprises moviegoers at film preview screenings
- Schumer: Democrats will try to overturn tax deduction cap
- Judge allows Chicago suit against Jussie Smollett to proceed
- Secret criteria for US no-fly list upheld by appeals court
- Blackouts possible again as fire danger looms in California
- Chile protests: Death toll rises to 15 after violent clashes
- Asian soccer player of the year banned for 5 months
- EU deciding on Brexit extension 'in coming days'
- AP source: Falcons trade receiver Mohamed Sanu to Patriots
- Coal-reliant Poland welcomes plan for first nuclear plant
- 'America is running away': Syrian withdrawal turns chaotic
- South Pole's ozone hole shrinks to smallest since discovery
- The Latest: Graham agrees impeachment like a 'lynching'
- The Latest: 1946 lynching puts focus on grand jury secrecy
- Taliban say new intra-Afghan peace talks to be held in China
- Egypt arrests 22 for planned protest over grisly murder case
- US endorses tobacco pouches as less risky than cigarettes
- Warren joins striking Chicago teachers as negotiations stall
- News groups push ahead in bid for gunman's school records
- New Ronan Farrow book is meticulous and devastating
- NFL cracks down on internal dissent over officiating
- Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns GOP state lawmaker's Facebook post
- Guinea court jails protest leaders
- 2nd Mexican state allows conscience objection for doctors
- The Latest: Officials say asking for probe of rival wrong
- Chicago teachers' strike highlights support staff shortages
- Japan and South Korea seek to mend relations
- Serie A looking into more racist abuse after Vieira targeted
- Winston, Howard top AP preseason All-America men's team
- Supreme Court lawyer writes Trump impeachment book
- NYC and California sue US postal service over cigarettes
- Syria Kurdish official says forces completed withdrawal before cease-fire ends, but Turkey continues attacks
- Election security hearing breaks along stark partisan lines
- Distinctive accent on torture video leads police to suspect
- 3rd child dies following apartment fire in St. Louis
- Brad Meltzer's next book is 'The Lincoln Conspiracy'
- Nicki Minaj indicates she's now a married woman
- US to ask NATO to pay more to protect Saudi Arabia from Iran
- Mass raid on Mexico City slum finds 2 ½ tons of marijuana
- Ronaldo asks US court to dismiss rape case or OK mediation
- McConnell resolution prods Trump to keep troops in Syria
- Police say shooting at California high school injures 1 but that there's no active shooter; suspect being sought
- California tribe regains island it calls center of universe
- Shooting at California high school injures 1, police say
- Woman says she was sexually assaulted by ICE agent
- US: Chevron license for concern on Venezuela infrastructure
- Russia and Turkey agree to maintain status quo in northeastern Syrian areas controlled by Turkish troops
- Turkey's Erdogan says deal reached with Russia for Kurdish fighters to move out of Syrian border area within 150 hours
- Autoworkers from closed plants fight new GM contract
- Iraq inquiry: Excessive force used on protesters; 149 killed
- Bayern fans attacked ahead of Olympiakos match, 4 hurt
- Charges upgraded in death of 13-year-old boy in Missouri
- New Stritch bio reveals vulnerability behind the moxy
- Man who shot 5 at Walmart convicted of attempted murder
- US Senate ratifies North Macedonia admission to NATO
- 47 states back antitrust investigation into Facebook
- Demand for fast, online delivery drives UPS 3Q
- Man accused of plan to attack Milwaukee temple goes on trial
- The Latest: Possible suspect in shooting near school caught
- The Latest: NYC, California sue post office over cigarettes
- Sudan council agrees to consider rebel group's proposals
- Census Bureau pivots from verifying places to recruiting
- British lawmakers back PM Johnson's Brexit bill in principle, but he still must win final approval before Oct 31.
- Charge dropped against man arrested after speaking Spanish
- Man charged in church shooting accused of assaulting lawyer
- British lawmakers reject government's fast-track timetable for Brexit bill, making Oct. 31 EU exit all but impossible.
- Second-seeded Zverev loses to Fritz at Swiss Indoors
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will 'pause' Brexit legislation after lawmakers reject his timetable.
- Facebook says Libra won't launch without US approval
- Late Morata goal gives Atlético 1-0 win over Leverkusen
- Lori Loughlin, husband Giannulli, 9 other parents face new charges in college admissions scandal
- Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
- The Latest: Taubman apologizes for 'inappropriate language'
- Shakhtar draws 2-2 with Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League
- Execution stayed in 1999 killing of 85-year-old Texas woman
- North Mexico city of Culiacan cleans up after cartel fight
- Champions League Results
- Champions League Standings
- The Latest: Crews work on California fires as winds approach
- Al Hilal beats Al Sadd on aggregate to reach Asian CL final
- Liam Gallagher talks solo rise, family feud and rock music
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Boeing replaces executive who oversaw 737 Max, other planes
- AP Source: Red Wings put D Jonathan Ericsson on waivers
- UNHCR probes Libya-Malta interception in migrant rescue
- Anonymous Trump official writing 'unprecedented' inside take
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- 2 Proud Boys members sentenced to 4 years over NYC melee
- Bold Eagle draws No. 1 hole for Breeders Crown Open Trot
- What Trump gets wrong about war against the Islamic State
- Competing for space on the increasingly crowded ocean
- Trump finds no simple fix in Syria, other world hotspots
- Trump donor to plead guilty to hiding work as foreign agent
- $500K bail set for ex-felon in Vegas body-in-concrete case
- European Council President Donald Tusk says he will recommend that the EU grant Britain's request for Brexit delay
- Astros executive apologizes, MLB to conduct interviews
- Biogen soars on Wall Street; McDonald's, Howard Hughes fall
- Football, Chicago dramas lead NBC to ratings victory
- Surging Sabres not fearing repeat of last year's collapse
- Dybala scores 2 as Juventus rallies to beat Lokomotiv 2-1
- Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 14-20
- Lewandowski scores 2 as Bayern beats Olympiakos 3-2
- Real Madrid beats Galatasaray 1-0 in Champions League
- Son of Pentagon chief works at company that bid for contract
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Sterling nets hat trick as City beats Atalanta 5-1 in CL
- Fighting suit, Exxon says it is accounting for climate rules
- Substitute Mbappe gets hat trick, PSG routs Club Brugge 5-0
- 'Jeffersons,' 'Diff'rent Strokes' producer Al Burton dies
- What's new: Lawmakers call diplomat's testimony 'disturbing'
- Tottenham back on track in Europe with 5-0 rout of Red Star
- Business Highlights
- SeaWorld releases rescued manatee back into Florida waters
- UN mission head says risk of genocide recurring in Myanmar
- Whan sees strength in growth, not gap, of LPGA prize money
- Real Madrid, Tottenham get vital wins in Champions League
- House passes bill to make doping conspiracies a crime
- US inquiry into Mexican steel concrete reinforcing bars
- Brazil Congress passes landmark pension reform
- WeWork co-founder pushed aside in reported SoftBank takeover
- Secular groups decry Carson's church and state comment
- Nike CEO Mark Parker to step down in January
- Board OKs expanded Dakota Access Pipeline pump station
- It's a boy for 'GIRL' singer Maren Morris
- Review: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is no triumphant comeback
- Celebrities to get drag makeovers in RuPaul's new VH1 series
- Congresswoman: Police investigating intimate photo release
- Left Out: Astros 1st WS team minus lefty pitcher since 1903
- Red Star Belgrade fans at Tottenham game despite racism ban
- Exceptions out of South Carolina bill to ban most abortions
- UN investigator: 11 million North Koreans are undernourished
- Mexico passes reforms aimed at combatting obesity
- Raptors receive NBA's biggest championship rings ever
- Actor Alec Baldwin campaigns for Virginia Democrats
- Kim orders South's buildings at resort in North be destroyed
- Key takeaways from ambassador's testimony on Ukraine
- For toymaker Hasbro, trade wars are no fun
- Fire burning for 2nd day disrupts center of New Zealand city
- Marleau and others missed camp but haven't missed a beat
- Raptors' Ujiri won't be charged for shoving deputy
- Wild G Dubnyk leaves game after collision
- Venezuelan lawmaker stripped of protection in power struggle
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- USL Championship Glance
- Suspect whose case led to Hong Kong's unrest leaves prison
- Cy Young winners, 1st-rounders fill World Series rotations
- Police chief skipping Trump's 1st Chicago visit as president
- Russia, Turkey seal power in northeast Syria with new accord
- Dvorak scores in OT to lift Coyotes past Rangers 3-2
- Taiwan makes U-turn on suitcase murder suspect, Hong Kong rejects plan
- Woods, Spieth, McIlroy lead star field in Japan
- Thai king strips his consort of royal titles for disloyalty
- Pelosi's prescription for high drug prices clears committee
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Pastrnak scores 10th, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
- USL Championship Glance
- Update: Hong Hong suitcase murder suspect apologizes, buys ticket to Taiwan
- Horvat scores 3 in 3rd, Canucks rally past Red Wings 5-2
- Son of Brazil's Bolsonaro gives up on being ambassador to US
- Staal scores 2, Dubnyk hurt in Wild's 3-0 win over Oilers
- Indonesia president names election rival as defense minister
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- TV shows promoting Taiwan to be aired in four countries: MOFA
- Josi, Arvidsson lead Predators to 6-1 win over Ducks
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- VanVleet scores career-high 34, Raptors top Pelicans 130-122
- River reaches Copa Libertadores final despite loss at Boca
- Paralympian Marieke Vervoort fulfills wish to take own life
- Update: Hong Kong suitcase murder suspect books EVA Air flight to Taiwan
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Family Mart Taiwan opens second smart convenience store
- Hong Kong government to withdraw bill that sparked protests
- Fleury helps Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 2-1 in shootout
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Scandal of absent Ghosn hangs over Nissan at Tokyo auto show
- Today in History
- Delta Electronics to team up with Singapore's JTC in Industry 4.0
- Blood guacamole: In Mexico, avocados bring income, cartels
- New Zealand firefighters battle massive blaze at convention center
- New 9/11 exhibit stages hunt for Osama bin Laden
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Hong Kong suitcase murder suspect 'will be arrested, not surrender': Tsai
- Soto, Nationals top Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener.
- Ballistics database helps bring Houston gang war into focus
- The diplomat took notes. Then he told a story.
- Cole's streak ends as Nats rough up Astros ace in Game 1
- Max-imum effort: Scherzer, Nats wiggle to win Series opener
- Pennsylvania's gas politics churn as Trump embraces industry
- Chicago mayor set to unveil budget, plan for huge deficit
- Botswana votes as ruling party faces surprising challenge
- Through Tuesday, October 22, 2019
- Trump 2020 targeting Hispanic vote in nontraditional places
- HTC teams up with Louvre Museum for Mona Lisa VR experience
- Zuckerberg appears in Congress as Facebook faces scrutiny
- Kopitar scores in 3rd, Kings beat Jets 3-2
- Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims
- China plans to axe Hong Kong head Carrie Lam by March: FT
- Carlson scores 2 to help Capitals beat Flames 5-3
- Australia asks Israel to quickly extradite alleged pedophile
- Giuliani associates due in court in campaign finance case
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Esper arrives in Baghdad to discuss US troop deployments
- Appeals court set to hear arguments over Trump's tax returns
- Eichel has 2 goals, 2 assists as Sabres beat Sharks in OT
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech rivals pose a threat
- Pro-Hong Kong T-shirts distributed at NBA games
- Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower after mixed earnings
- India's SpiceJet to open its first international hub in UAE
- Toned-down England gets serious after the Eddie Jones Show
- Red Bulls have been tamed since F1's summer break
- Ron Francis diving right in as NHL GM in Seattle
- Prince Charles pops in to see Welsh rugby team at World Cup
- Tsai attends memorial to historic victory on Taiwan's outlying island Kinmen
- Pro-Beijing party may be infiltrating temples in Taiwan: report
- Leonard, Clippers pull away from Lakers in season opener
- US defense secretary in Iraq to discuss troops leaving Syria
- Hong Kong government formally withdraws unpopular extradition bill that sparked chaotic protest movement
- North Korea: Kim Jong Un orders destruction of joint tourist site
- Hong Kong frees murder suspect whose case sparked protests
- The Latest: Hong Kong government withdraws unpopular bill
- Turkey signals it's holding back on resuming Syria push
- Eichel's overtime goal seals Sabres' 4-3 win over Sharks
- Huberdeau leads Panthers over Penguins, 4-2
- Leonard leads Clippers over LeBron and Lakers 112-102
- LINE launches ridesharing service in Taiwan
- Thailand puts crimp in return plans of Cambodian opposition
- Chinese orienteering team disqualified for cheating at Military World Games
- Taiwan High Speed Rail extension to Yilan could become a reality
- UK prime minister mulls early election over Brexit impasse
- Lebanese media say Israeli drone shot down over village
- Photo of the Day: Drab building comes to life in S. Taiwan
- Cairo schools close, day after heavy rainfall causes chaos
- Taiwan and EU to hold first joint LGBTI talks in Taipei
- The Latest: Turkish FM warns any remaining Syria Kurd forces
- 23 is the new 15 in a tactical sense at the Rugby World Cup
- UK police say that 39 have been found dead in a truck container in Essex, southeast England
- Heavy rain in northeast Spain kills 1 man, 2 missing
- 39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England
- Putin aims to boost Moscow's clout with Russia-Africa summit
- Taiwan lychee debuts in Australia
- Prosecutors: Victims lost $1M in gold, romance scheme
- Harris, colleagues seek Ukraine info via public records law
- Extremist attacks intensify at Mali, Burkina Faso border
- PGA Tour hopes to 'never leave Japan'
- Han says he will hoist flag poles on Taiwan mountains over 3,000 meters
- Swiss government bans 'shredding' of male chicks
- Lots of good terns: Bird ready to fly off endangered list
- Google touts quantum computing milestone
- Lebanese troops move in to open roads closed by protesters
- Iraqi defense minister says after meeting US official that American troops leaving Syria will depart Iraq within 4 weeks
- Q&A: How a woman's death got tangled in Hong Kong politics
- The Latest: US troops from Syria to leave Iraq in 4 weeks
- Reformed Sinckler inspiring, changing perceptions at RWC
- 95 percent of US baby food contaminated with heavy metals
- Ukraine's president urges lawmakers to take polygraph test
- UK police discover 39 dead bodies in lorry
- France: Man holed up at museum shouting threats — police
- Indian troops kill 3 senior Kashmiri militants
- Women soccer players to go on strike in Spain
- Norway downplays terror fears over injury to toddlers
- French police detain man who was holed up in Riviera museum
- UN says 1st local polio case found in Zambia since 1995
- Japan's Emperor Naruhito hosts tea party for foreign royals
- Spanish village gears up for dictator Franco's remains
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- China says US has 'weaponized' visas to target exchanges
- The Latest: UK police begin process of identifying 39 dead
- The Latest: Lawmaker urges EU to give UK a Brexit extension
- Former top general gets a shot at forming Israeli government
- Former India captain Ganguly elected BCCI president
- ATP World Tour Vienna Results
- Taiwan NARLabs to showcase disaster prevention tech
- TV reporter climbs on classic cars, is handed walking papers
- Greece: Migrant child killed in boat collision
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- UN creates joint observation posts in Yemen's key port city
- Report: Smartphone malware targeting Pakistani officials
- Spanish league considers legal action over 'clásico' change
- Tunisia's new president sworn in, vows to fight corruption
- ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results
- Hong Kong government withdraws bill that sparked protests
- Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg
- Rural school in E. Taiwan celebrates 120th anniversary with murals
- Global Forecast-Asia
- APO event spotlights Taiwan's role in promoting regional prosperity
- English Standings
- Ginsburg to receive $1 million Berggruen Prize
- Trump to speak from White House to claim 'success' in Syria
- Former AP civil rights reporter Kathryn Johnson dies
- Sri Lanka spy chief blamed for failures before Easter attack
- National Football League
- What's next after Johnson's goal of Brexit on Oct. 31 fades?
- National Basketball Association
- 2 being charged in death of missing girl found in trash
- Vatican financial watchdog defends actions after raid
- 9 tornadoes confirmed in Dallas area from Sunday's storms
- Afghanistan's acting foreign minister resigns post
- US stocks hang close to records after mixed profit reports
- Syrian Kurd sets self on fire in front of UN refugee office
- The Latest: Striking teachers march toward Chicago City Hall
- Trial delayed in Milwaukee Masonic temple shooting plot
- Kosovo leaders hail US resolution on 3 slain Americans
- FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks
- Remains in Illinois are those of woman missing since 2010
- Jamaican citizens sue exclusive Yellowstone Club over wages
- Albania says it's discovered an Iranian paramilitary network
- Pentagon official testifies on Ukraine in impeachment probe
- Hollywood said 'no' to Deon Taylor, so he made his own path
- Tai Chi classes for the homeless bring community, stability
- Bolivia's Morales just short of victory in re-election bid
- Austrian far-right party throws out ex-leader Strache's wife
- The Latest: GOP politician defends Facebook in hearing
- Urawa beats Guangzhou to reach Asian CL final
- MLS top coach Bradley leads LAFC's daily quest for greatness
- California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
- Trump Organization scrubs name from Central Park skate rinks
- Court documents show Missouri farmer Garland Nelson is charged with murder in the deaths of 2 brothers from Wisconsin
- First lady speaks on opioids in only solo trip to Congress
- Feds detain ex Russian Olympic official in South Florida
- The Latest: Appeals court dismissive of Trump tax arguments
- UK police revise theory on truck with 39 dead, say it went from Belgium to England, not through Ireland
- Missouri farmer charged in killing of Wisconsin brothers
- Technology is remaking how we see the ancient art of theater
- Consider a side of insurance with your health insurance
- South Vietnamese soldier's urn found in Massachusetts river
- Trump says Turkey informs US it will make Syrian cease-fire 'permanent,' US directs lifting of sanctions
- Painting stolen by Nazis recovered from New York museum
- The Latest: Giuliani associates plead not guilty
- PM Conte testifies on Italy's intelligence contacts with US
- AP Interview: Franco grandson blasts Spain over exhumation
- The Latest: Trump says Turkey calls cease-fire 'permanent'
- Vehicle plunges from Indianapolis parking garage, killing 2
- Hanni Lévy, who survived Holocaust in Berlin hideout, dies
- Markets Right Now: Stocks edge closer to record highs
- UK prime minister mulls early election over Brexit impasse
- Iran's economy plummets under weight of sanctions
- Bangladesh garment workers face menstruation taboos
- Why calls for independence are getting louder in Pakistani Kashmir
- Kurdish Syrian man sets himself on fire outside UNHCR
- Byzantine church to mystery martyr unearthed near Jerusalem
- World in Progress: Greek scientists create dyslexia screening tool
- Biden: Trump has 'no idea' about working-class struggles
- Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Pink to perform at CMA Awards
- European lawmakers vote to strengthen bee protection
- 4 flight attendants accused of money laundering in Florida
- Kosovo vote counters don protective wear after rash outbreak
- 15-year-old becomes youngest winner of sanctioned tour event
- Someone to love: Rising Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi
- The Latest: Sheriff: Slayings investigation a challenge
- Disneyland visitor had measles, may have exposed others
- Trump seeks to block California as global climate leader
- Leader of South Africa's leading opposition party resigns
- Harvard paper blasted for seeking immigration agency comment
- Foxconn shelves plan for Wisconsin innovation centers
- 1 of world's tallest treehouses destroyed by fire in minutes
- AP sources: Even before he took office in May, Ukrainian leader worried about Trump pressure to investigate Democrats
- Bayern's Hernández out for weeks with ankle injury
- Ukrainian leader felt Trump pressure before taking office
- UN chief: New panel to focus on millions of displaced people
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Most states not giving driver's license data to Washington
- Hazmat team responds when uranium delivered to halfway house
- Texas teen charged in mass shooting to get psych evaluation
- Israel's president tasks former military chief Benny Gantz with forming next government
- Ex-Dallas officer files notice to appeal murder conviction
- Condemned man maintains innocence, won't ask for clemency
- The Latest: Gantz tasked with forming Israeli government
- The Latest: PG&E cutting power to estimated 450,000 people
- AP Was There: Coretta Scott King mourns husband's death
- Once a budget line, Ukraine aid now roils Trump's presidency
- Review: Ringo Starr's peace and love fills up new album
- Is boom, then slump, behind fiery Latin American protests?
- California braces for possible round 2 of outages
- APNewsBreak: Bones may be remains of lost Japanese internee
- UN expert calls for ban on Israeli products from settlements
- Review: Allison Moorer explores family's tragedy on 'Blood'
- Teachers who don't flee Venezuela get side gigs to survive
- Mexican official: gov't not paying fishermen to save vaquita
- 3,000 workers temporarily laid off amid Mack Truck strike
- Governors Awards honoree Geena Davis on advocacy and equity
- Woody Guthrie Center to honor rapper Chuck D
- Prosecutor: Guards won't face charges after clash at protest
- Trudeau: Climate and pipeline are priorities after election
- Judge eases Christmas tree-cutting ban in fight over owl
- College Football Picks: Another 'Game of Century' looms
- Democrat Buttigieg used marijuana 'a handful of times'
- Federer eases past Albot into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals
- Branson: Brexit 'saddest' event for UK since World War II
- Mahomes or not, Packers-Chiefs matchup takes center stage
- Lizzo extends the writing credits for her hit 'Truth Hurts'
- Latest: Off-duty California deputy shot during ride-along
- Judge orders State Dept. to begin producing Ukraine records
- Official: Solving wild horse problem with take $5B, 15 years
- Batshsuayi's late goal gives Chelsea 1-0 win over Ajax
- In Scorsese and Coppola, Marvel meets formidable foes
- President says sorry but Chile faces more protests, strike
- Investigators: Outlaw biker gang growing at alarming rate
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Leipzig beats Zenit 2-1, back on track in Champions League
- McKinzie, Code of Honor top Classic field for Breeders' Cup
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- The Latest: Top spy critical of efforts to catch bin Laden
- Upcoming exhibit highlights Twain's overseas adventures
- Avs' Rantanen listed as week to week with lower-body injury
- Champions League Standings
- Champions League Results
- Syria's Assad gets a prize with US withdrawal, Russia deal
- Cummings lying in repose at historically black college
- Canadian swimmer Brent Hayden attempts comeback at 36
- Judge: Florida school shooting trial will begin in January
- Bangladesh cricketers call off strike after reaching deal
- What impeachment? All calm as Melania Trump visits Capitol
- 'Once Upon a Time' to be reissued with new scenes
- PolyMet opponents ask appeals court to overturn mine permits
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Mom's murder case raises questions about what doctors knew
- Ford 3Q profit falls nearly 60% on restructuring costs
- Senate kills Democratic attempt to overturn Trump tax rules
- Rose McGowan sues alleging intimidation by Weinstein, others
- Shutdown of nuke plant has a surprising stinging consequence
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Border wall construction advances in South Texas
- Trump campaign snubs GOP's Amodei after impeachment remarks
- Marketing CEO gets 3 weeks for cheating on son's ACT exam
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Microsoft racks up more cloud customers
- Texas Instruments, Norfolk Southern dip; Anthem, Boeing rise
- Analysis: Trump's 'success' in Syria cedes region to Russia
- Oxlade-Chamberlain scores twice as Liverpool beats Genk 4-1
- Mertens moves ahead of Maradona in Napoli win over Salzburg
- Messi leads Barcelona to 2-1 win vs Slavia Prague
- Slowing global growth hits Caterpillar in 3Q
- BC-US--Index, US
- Inter beats Dortmund 2-0 for 1st CL win this season
- Police: Gunman, victim in shooting near school tied to gangs
- Benfica beats Lyon 2-1 after goalkeeper error for 1st win
- Valencia concedes late in 1-1 draw against last-place Lille
- Suspension sought for politician in human trafficking case
- Morgan, Carrasco announce they're expecting baby
- Customs: 4 flight attendants charged with money laundering
- Renault disqualified from Japanese Grand Prix
- Ex-Arizona sheriff doesn't want conviction raised the future
- The Latest: Game 1 averages 12.1 million viewers
- The Latest: Memorials, viewing held for US Rep. Cummings
- US wants to see Mexico political commitment against cartels
- Italian PM Conte defends spy chief's secret talks with US official
- Poland: Which party wants a Senate recount? Depends who lost
- Opinion: Erdogan wins big as clock ticks for Syria Kurds
- How states responded to Census Bureau driver records request
- FIFA inviting some non-champions to enlarged Club World Cup
- Lionel Messi and Liverpool shine in the Champions League
- ICE withdraws big fines for immigrants living in churches
- What's new: GOP storms closed-door deposition, causing delay
- Former Ottawa player/coach George Brancato dies at 88
- Sheriff on trial; prosecutor says he hired woman to get sex
- House Democrats pass election security bill amid impeachment
- Trump includes Colorado in states getting border wall
- J&J sets aside $4 billion for proposed opioid settlement
- Blackhawks place D Connor Murphy on long-term IR
- GOP stands by Trump, gingerly, after diplomat's testimony
- UN expert: Iran executes children in violation of rights law
- Salt Lake City to host 2023 NBA All-Star Game
- Former senior Australian intelligence official charged
- Sandusky takes appeal of molestation conviction to US court
- Suspension sought for politician in human trafficking case
- Ethics panel opens investigation of Rep. Katie Hill
- MLB to speak with Astros over which makes Taubman decision
- Tesla's stock soars after company posts surprising 3Q profit
- Late call: Springer phones Hinch, rehashes baserunning play
- Missouri man accused of mutilating cat at restaurant
- North Korea urges US to act wisely through year-end deadline
- Jury finds Wisconsin man guilty of killing his missing wife
- All Blacks, England set to unveil World Cup semifinal squads
- Mom, 2 sons plead not guilty in Wisconsin vaping operation
- Workers at large GM plant in Michigan approve contract
- Biden: 'No one ever spoke to me' about son's Ukraine work
- Deadly floods in France, Spain cause disruption
- Eager to leave scandal, Nissan shows off smooth-driving tech
- Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1
- Saudi Arabia's king names prince as new foreign minister
- Pozuelo scores twice, Toronto advances to conference final
- Baseball player from Taiwan signs with MLB team
- Hornets rookie Washington nets 27 in 126-125 win over Bulls
- Free flu shots available nationwide in Taiwan starting Nov. 15: CDC
- Magic, Vucevic beat Cavaliers in season opener
- Andre Drummond helps Pistons beat Pacers in opener
- Former Nissan Chair Carlos Ghosn's lawyers say they asked Japan court to dismiss charges, allege prosecutors' misconduct
- Hong Kong, Taiwan signal openness to cooperation on Chan case
- Current, former NSC staff slated for impeachment interviews
- Nissan former Chair Ghosn's lawyers ask charges be dismissed
- Butler misses Miami debut, Heat beat Grizzlies 120-101
- South Korean prosecutors arrest ex-minister's wife
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 76ers top Celtics 107-93 in 1st battle of East favorites
- Irving scores 50 but misses last shot, Wolves top Nets in OT
- Anthony Duclair scores twice, Senators beat Red Wings 5-2
- The Latest: Scott Barrett into backrow in NZ's only change
- Will Smith spotted on top of Taipei 101
- Flamengo beats Gremio 5-0 to reach Copa Libertadores final
- Irving has 50 points in Brooklyn debut, Nets fall to Wolves
- Elderly man finds gun in his garden in S. Taiwan
- Google claims breakthrough in blazingly fast computing
- Scott Barrett into All Blacks backrow for England semifinal
- Hedman scores late goal, Lightning beat Penguins 3-2
- Mexico officials raise death toll from Culiacan battle to 13
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- NYPD officer fired in chokehold death sues to get job back
- Hedman scores late power-play goal, Lightning top Penguins
- Spurs rally to top Knicks, 120-111, spoiling Barrett's debut
- Taiwan says '9-dash line' in ‘Abominable’ disrespects its sovereignty
- Doncic-Porzingis debut carries Mavs past Wizards, 108-100
- 5 dead in small plane crash in western Mexico
- De La Hoya denies accusations in sexual assault lawsuit
- Spokesman: Duterte suffering from muscle spasms but can work
- Taiwan representative office in New Zealand relocates after Huawei buys building
- Today in History
- 3 people sentenced to prison in case of 'missing' Vietnamese tourists
- Mitchell has 32 and 12, leads Jazz over Thunder 100-95
- Asian shares mixed as earnings drive modest Wall St gains
- Draghi era ends with divisions over latest stimulus
- Sounders advance to West finals with 2-0 win over Salt Lake
- Abe meets S. Korean premier amid row over trade, history
- India runs Kashmir council vote despite lockdown and boycott
- Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 0
- Toronto FC beats NYCFC 2-1 to reach East semifinals
- Bolivia's Morales stands at threshold needed for victory
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Through Wednesday, October 23, 2019
- Astros' Verlander 1st pitcher to go 0-5 in World Series
- Woods shoots 64 in PGA's 1st tournament in Japan
- Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol ceremony
- Strasburg stars as Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
- Ailing Suzuki delivers big swing as Nats near title
- Suns start slow, then blow past Kings 124-95
- Taiwan should move to restrict disinformation spread by China-funded media: US scholar
- Astros issue 1st intentional walk, Nats bust loose in Game 2
- FIFA inviting some non-champions to enlarged Club World Cup
- Taiwan introduces accreditation system for local hotels
- Jokic powers Denver past Portland 108-100
- Sea urchin explosion off California, Oregon decimates kelp
- Hansen calls Jones' bluff ahead of NZ vs England semifinal
- While Trump rakes in cash, some Senate Republicans lagging
- Fire has industry rethinking guidance to dump burning trash
- Colonel goes on drunken rampage inside Taipei MRT station
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1
- Thai king dismisses 6 palace officials for misconduct
- Without help from US, UN climate fund struggles to meet goal
- Will 'Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo' do Series debut?
- Dubai loosens liquor laws as UAE alcohol sales suffer drop
- Hamilton has 2 championships but just 1 win in Mexico City
- Wednesday's Sports in Brief
- University in E. Taiwan launches agriculture program for Indonesian students
- MAC chief says Taiwan ready to receive Hong Kong murder suspect
- Grim find: 39 dead in one of UK’s worst trafficking cases
- Clemency sought for Myanmar workers condemned in Brit deaths
- 99% think Taiwan KMT candidate is 'a joke,' 1% back his run: poll
- Macron names new candidate for French EU commissioner
- Nkosi replaces Kolbe in only change for Springboks SF squad
- AP Explains: A look at Franco and why he is being exhumed
- Rights group: Record number of Jerusalem home demolitions
- Australian Minjee Lee takes 1-stroke lead at LPGA tournament
- MOST honors Taiwan delegation for successes at MedTech Conference in US
- India, Pakistan allowing visa-free access to Sikh shrine
- Nokia downgrades profit forecasts for this year and next
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pride Parade signs in Taoyuan Airport
- China confirmed as 2021 Club WCup host, slots to be settled
- Rights group says 6 abducted medical workers freed in Libya
- Alibaba founder bashes international employment system
- Luxury cars and vans help shore up Daimler's profits
- FIFA vote on 2030 World Cup host to be held in 2024
- US's Esper has sharp words for Turkey over Syria invasion
- Craigslist founder donates to group fighting fake news
- England recalls Ford for RWC semifinal against NZ
- Italy's female soccer players aim to change law limiting pay
- Car bomb targets Syrian town held by Turkey-backed fighters
- Police raid 2 sites in Northern Ireland over migrant deaths
- Nigerian resident of Atlanta sentenced for cyber fraud
- Taipei mayor criticized for saying Tibetans' self-immolation 'bothers' Beijing
- Northern Ireland police issue warning on Brexit unrest
- Mandarin Oriental commits to eliminating single use plastic, across its luxury portfolio
- Unaccounted for Indonesian worker caught livestreaming KTV in Kaohsiung
- Australian judge orders Chinese tycoon to detail wealth
- As China builds up Africa, some in Uganda warn of trouble
- The Latest: Belgium says container went through Zeebrugge
- Modi's party leads in 2 key Indian state elections
- Spain says work has begun on exhuming the dictator Franco's remains from mausoleum
- Putin vows to expand economic and security ties with Africa
- Spain begins exhuming late dictator Gen. Franco's remains
- China's influence in W. Hemisphere threatens US interests: State Dept. official
- Malaysia bans comic book about China's Belt and Road for 'promoting communism'
- Taiwan Pride Parade kicks off on Saturday in Taipei
- Relief at Leipzig after ending 4-game winless run
- EU awards economist Ilham Tohti its highest human rights award for his work defending China's Uyghur minority
- Red Cross warns of humanitarian crisis in Bosnian camp
- US scholar points to Tsai winning Taiwan’s presidential election
- Taiwan and Marshall Islands to sign economic cooperation agreement
- UK media: The 39 people found dead in a truck at an English port were from China
- Spain exhumes former dictator Franco
- Hiroyasu Izumi named as new Japan ambassador to Taiwan
- 'Whatever it takes:' Key moments from Draghi's tenure at ECB
- Hong Kong protests rally in support of Catalonia separatists
- Medical pot on campus: Colleges say no and face lawsuits
- After 2½ years of planning, England finally gets hands on NZ
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- German authorities arrest 2 in organized crime raids
- Death toll from heavy rains, flooding in Egypt rises to 11
- Spain says the remains of late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco have been exhumed from his mausoleum
- Conor McGregor says his UFC return fight set for January
- UK police confirm that 39 people found dead in a truck were Chinese; 31 men and 8 women
- The Latest: Spain has exhumed body of dictator Franco
- Iconic AmEx 'Green Card' turns 50, gets a needed revamp
- Iconic AmEx 'Green Card' turns 50, gets a needed revamp
- Lebanese president vows reforms as protests engulf country
- Greek unions rail against business rules overhaul
- 3 more people charged in Wisconsin THC vape manufacturing
- Former pro player Gaudenzi named ATP chairman for next year
- Pakistani court weighs releasing ex-PM over health concerns
- The Latest: EU Commission head: British commissioner a must
- Ter Stegen criticizes Barcelona for up-and-down season
- Spain is flying the freshly exhumed remains of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco by helicopter to a new burial site
- European Central Bank leaves rates, stimulus unchanged as Mario Draghi wraps up 8 years as president
- The Latest: ECB sticks to stimulus plans as Draghi bows out
- EU's border agency creates bloc's first uniformed service
- 3 dead, dozens evacuated as storms lash southern France
- Russia sends air defense systems to Serbia for joint drills
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani launching book series
- Dalai Lama says no to independence, yes to cultural preservation
- Wildfire forces evacuations in northern California
- DNA test reunites half brothers; both were cops in Florida
- Senior rabbi warns about rise of anti-Semitism in Europe
- Bolivia's Evo Morales has declared himself winner of the country's presidential election in the first round of voting
- Bangladesh school principal, 15 others sentenced to death
- The Latest: Bolivia's Morales declares himself vote winner
- Bed Bath & Beyond pulls pumpkins over blackface complaints
- Cyprus: Wealthy investors probed in golden passport scheme
- Mozambique's president and ruling party headed for big win
- Stretchy, lovable slime takes up residence in New York City
- ATP World Tour Vienna Results
- Longtime conservative publisher Marji Ross is stepping down
- Key suspect in Danish welfare fraud falls ill as trial opens
- Released prisoner: Russian authorities abused other inmates
- Germany investigates payment to deported 9/11 convict
- ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results
- Taiwan Kinmen kaoliang liquor cuisine aimed at pulling in visitors
- GM suppliers face lingering revenue fallout from strike
- IE Jan Kuciak: Four charged in murder case that shook Slovakia
- Nebraska deputy accused of fraud costing victims nearly $11M
- Inside Europe: What does mass far-right rally mean for Italy?
- IE Making pizza the right why in Naples
- ECB keeps key interest rate at historic low
- Polio: Two out of three strains 'eradicated'
- India, Pakistan sign historic agreement to construct Kartarpur corridor
- Opinion: Spain closes chapter on honoring Franco
- Four in five EU coal plants are unprofitable — report
- UK truck victims were Chinese
- Uighur activist Ilham Tohti wins EU's Sakharov Prize
- Yemen officials: Saudi airlift deploys troops, tanks to Aden
- US ambassador returns to Italy a statue stolen in 1968
- Taiwanese identity declines: Pollster says president to blame
- French court postpones ruling on cement firm Lafarge case
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Convict in South Dakota wants to pick drug for his execution
- Taiwan seizes trespassing Chinese boat
- Ugandan police detain 16 men over suspected homosexuality
- Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send stocks higher
- Kosovo prosecutors to reopen probe into activist's death
- Jeep deal makes Juventus shirts worth more than $100 million
- 9 dead in shooting in disputed region in southern Mexico
- AP source: Phillies hiring Joe Girardi as manager
- As China builds up Africa, some in Uganda warn of trouble
- Post Malone tops AMA noms, Swift could break MJ's record
- Fire erupts as Californians hit with 2nd round of blackouts
- English Standings
- National Hockey League
- Stocks wobble in early trading on latest batch of earnings
- Pledges at int'l ocean meeting in Norway reach $64 billion
- Should you snap up a post-scandal Volkswagen diesel?
- Fired exec: Trump-like criticism of Iowa governor satirical
- The Latest: Evacuation ordered for wine country town
- Mountain skeleton may be man from Japanese internment camp
- Southern drought shows first improvement in weeks
- Subaru recalls cars, SUVs for engine control, debris trouble
- Graham resolution condemns 'closed' House impeachment probe
- Da Vinci exhibition opens in Paris, proves a major success
- Chaotic scene as Republicans disrupt impeachment deposition
- Chile's shaken government makes concessions after protests
- Russian commission advises pardon for Norwegian in spy case
- Chicago Cubs hire David Ross to replace Maddon as manager
- AP source: Rebuilding Padres hire rookie manager Tingler
- Cuban state airline says US sanctions force it to end routes
- Conservative leaders rally behind embattled Mulvaney
- 'Marriage Story,' 'Farewell,' 'Uncut Gems' top Gotham noms
- The Latest: Congressional leaders pay tribute to Cummings
- Wesleyan decides not to pursue opening college in China
- Path cleared for postponed 'clásico* to be played on Dec. 18
- South Korean prosecutors arrest ex-minister’s wife
- Inside Europe: What does mass far-right rally mean for Italy?
- Inside Europe: Making pizza the right why in Naples
- Inside Europe: Lady Amarena shakes up cocktail world with ladies-only competition
- Inside Europe: Jan Kuciak: Four charged in murder case that shook Slovakia
- Inside Europe 24.10.2019
- Denmark approves stripping IS fighters of citizenship
- Inside Europe: Turkey's social media crackdown
- Inside Europe: Q&A Northern Ireland abortion
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will ask Parliament for a general election on Dec. 12.
- Pakistan rights activist says father abducted outside court
- Two-time F1 champion Alonso to race in Dakar Rally
- Governor: Ohio making plans to divide future opioid dollars
- Researchers: Cyberespionage campaign targets UN agencies
- Thousands of Guineans protest president's bid for 3rd term
- Nats lead Astros 2-0 as World Series finally returns to DC
- Pence says NBA 'acting like wholly owned subsidiary' of China
- New Cruise ship stars a raft of bona fide Tony Award winners
- Rep. Tim Ryan drops out of Democratic presidential race
- Deadly Ethiopia unrest poses fresh challenge to Nobel winner
- Police face dilemma over when to take suicidal officer's gun
- Ex-county jail director charged with dereliction of duty
- Victim speaks out for first time about 'Slender Man' attack
- Smart watch calls 911 after 2 hikers fall off cliff
- Sagan to compete in 1st Giro, Carapaz likely to defend title
- Warren campaign office in New Hampshire broken into
- Buttigieg calls Facebook's political ad policy a 'mistake'
- Militants kill 2 Indians in bid to stop Kashmir apple trade
- Fewer US children in foster care; first drop since 2012
- Report: Iranian authorities cut off convicted thief's hand
- Spokeswoman: Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital after a fall at his home
- Bengals-Rams Preview Capsule
- Vaping-related illnesses in US still rising, but more slowly
- Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for fall
- Pennsylvania told to produce documents about mystery FBI dig
- Michigan couple with 21 grandchildren claims $80M Powerball
- Investigators: Mother son afire in blaze that killed both
- Fossil trove shows life's fast recovery after big extinction
- Pennsylvania won't give driver's license records to Census
- Report: Philadelphia inspector facing sex assault charges
- Bear attacks trainer at Russian circus show
- UN to launch 75th anniversary year with global dialogue
- Tsitsipas beat Berankis to reach Basel quarterfinals
- Runner disqualified because she didn't have waiver for hijab
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- 3 Romanian men sentence for role in ATM skimming scheme
- CNN's Zucker calls Facebook's political ad policy ludicrous
- Eyes in the sky: Outdoor viewing deck is 100 stories high
- 6th victim found in small plane crash in Mexico
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- New anti-nuclear campaign to stop funding of nuclear weapons
- A century after Black Sox, baseball cheating goes high-tech
- Europa League Results
- Europa League Standings
- Hamilton and drivers say F1 should be more eco-friendly
- White House moves to halt Times, Post subscriptions
- Pattinson and Dafoe on the oddities of 'The Lighthouse'
- NYC mayor says Trump would be arrested if he shot someone
- Martial's penalty gives Man United 1-0 win over Partizan
- Riyadh, Seoul ... Wichita? Pompeo seeks refuge in home state
- Mistrial declared after stun belt control falls in toilet
- Rivals don't believe they can beat Shiffrin to overall title
- BC-GLF--Zozo Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--LPGA South Korea Scores
- Violent protests seek removal of Honduras president
- BC-GLF--Portugal Masters Scores
- Rugby World Cup Sanctions
- No. 8 Notre Dame's trip to No. 19 Michigan ends home stretch
- Rugby World Cup Daily Schedule
- Wes Studi to make Oscars history for Native American actors
- Census report: US population will get older, more diverse
- Review: Van Morrison shines on 'Three Chords and the Truth'
- Alaska's Iditarod joins a new global sled-dog-racing series
- 3 arrested in fatal shooting of Northern California deputy
- Idaho moves ahead on birth certificate gender change rule
- Venezuela's opposition gets reprieve in battle for Citgo
- Grounded Boeing plane churns up more turbulence at airlines
- NYPD: Suspect's bullet struck officer who was saved by vest
- Tesla and PayPal surge while Twitter and Ford tumble
- Man doused in flammable liquid set on fire by cop's stun gun
- Astros fire Taubman over clubhouse incident with reporters
- Weld: I'd vote for Biden 'in a heartbeat' against Trump
- In reversal, Biden campaign opens door to super PAC support
- Sanders plans to release health records by end of year
- Impact coach Wilmer Cabrera won't return next season
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Puerto Rico prepares to bolster power grid battered by Maria
- Judge blocks student suspension over note about 'rapist'
- Trump gives Presidential Medal of Freedom to racing's Penske
- FTC sues to block promoters of bogus diabetes 'cure'
- Kanye West premieres new 'Jesus Is King' film, album
- Trump confronts the limits of impeachment defense strategy
- Visa 4Q profits up 6%, helped by more spending on network
- No deal, more fallout in week-long Chicago teacher strike
- Pentagon told witness not to testify in impeachment inquiry
- Judge: Brad Pitt, others can be sued over New Orleans homes
- Ex-cop accused in Laquan McDonald cover-up gets record wiped
- Business Highlights
- Brexit: Johnson to ask Parliament to hold general election in December
- The Latest: Philadelphia inspector faces sex assault charges
- Son of Christian artist TobyMac dies at 21 in Nashville
- Atty: Trump calendar helps prove woman's 2007 groping claim
- Porn actress brags about private NYPD tour, raising alarms
- Pet food official admits selling adulterated ingredients
- Canada gains for CONCACAF hexagonal qualifying berth
- After withdrawal, Trump shifts focus to Syria oil fields
- Trump says he'll attend World Series if it goes to 5th game
- Hilarious Han is taking Taiwan’s voters for fools once more
- Turkish and Syrian ambassadors clash at UN Security Council
- Amazon's profit falls as costs for faster shipping soar
- Organizers postpone 2nd round of Zozo Championship
- Hundreds protest Washington NFL team name in Minneapolis
- President's defenders focusing mostly on process
- Colson Whitehead novel wins $50,000 Kirkus Prize
- Taylor's Bengals follow footsteps of McVay's Rams to London
- Report says Japan's Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara has handed in his resignation over alleged election law violations
- Report: Japan's Trade Minister Sugawara offers to resign
- New Jersey seeks to revoke Trump golf club's liquor license
- Authorities say at least 40,000 people ordered to evacuate as wildfires burn near Los Angeles-area neighborhoods
- Schumer proposes $462 billion car swap - gas for electric
- Inmates say man who died of heart attack beaten by guards
- Fans at Rockets opener show support for Hong Kong protesters
- Climbers rush to beat ban on Australia's iconic rock Uluru
- AP source: DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry
- Refreshed Steelers wary as winless Dolphins visit
- Suns center Deandre Ayton suspended for 25 games by NBA
- Red alert: Broncos, Colts prepare for test of strengths
- Visit from former boss Carroll finds Quinn on hot seat
- All eyes on Brees as surging Saints host emerging Cardinals
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Trae Young has 38 points, Hawks beat Pistons 117-110
- Varlamov makes 21 saves, Islanders beat Coyotes 4-2
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Atkinson scores in OT to lift Blue Jackets over Hurricanes
- Tally of children split at border tops 5,400 in new count
- Slumping Lions and Giants meet with 3-game losing streaks
- Samsung heir Lee appears in court for corruption retrial
- US stands by Taiwan in defense of freedoms: Mike Pence
- Carol Burnett among panelists for discussion about memoirs
- Gressel, Josef Martinez push Atlanta United past Union, 2-0
- Taiwan Migrant fishermen in bridge collapse to receive priority: MOL
- Atlanta United FC 2, Philadelphia 0
- Sharks end 2-game skid with 4-2 win over Canadiens
- Woman shouts 'bomb' on Hong Kong Airlines plane in Taipei
- Artists showcase 'superheroes' at Taipei Comic Festival
- Taiwan, Vietnam sign MOU on African swine fever prevention
- Kane scores 2 power-play goals, Sharks beat Canadiens 4-2
- Texas GOP leaders enter custody battle over child's gender
- Wales fullback Liam Williams injured, out of Rugby World Cup
- SC sheriff found guilty of 1 count of misconduct for using public resources to have sex with personal assistant
- Wales fullback Liam Williams ruled out of Rugby World Cup
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Bucks beat Rockets 117-111 in Westbrook's Houston debut
- Bodies in UK truck container identified as Chinese
- Predators' Rinne flawless in blanking Wild 4-0
- The Latest: SC sheriff guilty of 1 count of misconduct
- The Latest: Davies back for Wales, Halfpenny at fullback
- Bucks beat Rockets, spoiling Westbrook-Harden reunion
- Hayes helps Flyers beat Blackhawks 4-1
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- SC sheriff guilty of misconduct, faces up to 1 year in jail
- 49ers' aim for 7-0 start, with streaking Panthers in way
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Cook, Vikings wear down Redskins 19-9 for 4th straight win
- AP Source: Cavs, Osman agree on 4-year contract extension
- Taiwan's ex-Premier Lai says US trip unrelated to VP slot on 2020 ticket
- Taiwan's interior minister gets in shouting match with pro-China reporter over HK suspect
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Semifinalists may spring some surprises at Rugby World Cup
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Amnesty: Turkey forced Syrian refugees back into war zone
- N. Korea proposes talks on destroying S. Korean facilities
- Draisaitl's goal in OT lifts Oilers to 4-3 win over Capitals
- Matthew Tkachuk leads Flames past Panthers 6-5 in shootout
- Video seems to contradict hotel that ousted Gretchen Wilson
- Asian shares mixed amid uncertainty over policy, growth
- In a divided Washington, Nationals' World Series run unites
- Through Thursday, October 24, 2019
- Los Angeles FC 5, LA Galaxy 3
- Obama, Clinton to honor US Rep. Cummings at funeral
- Unprecedented Tokyo Olympic demand drives Paralympic sales
- Congregations, community to commemorate synagogue shooting
- Now with Clippers, Kawhi Leonard spoils Warriors fun again
- AP source: DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry
- Gabbard drops congressional race to focus on presidential
- Chinese man illegally enters Taiwan, claims he seeks protection
- Army hosts San José State looking to break 3-game slide
- Buttigieg starting to pay price for success: More scrutiny
- Punishing winds that whipped California fires could last
- Secret synagogue in Dubai prays for Persian Gulf revival
- Tokyo Olympics: How about a marathon at 3 a.m. _ or 5 a.m.?
- Israel, Jordan mark 25 years of imperfect peace
- Probe expands into deaths of 39 in truck near British port
- Hong Kong murder suspect may delay return to Taiwan until 2020
- Democrats lure donors with World Series, 'Hamilton' contests
- Gatland, the eternal optimist, urges Wales to 'dream' at RWC
- Taiwan's Institute for Information Industry signs MoU with Tokyo City University
- Italy's Eni 3Q profits slip on lower gas, oil prices
- Botswana's president will stay in office after election win
- Iraqi police fire tear gas as protesters hit Baghdad streets
- EU to decide on Brexit extension — but then what?
- Torrential rain in eastern Japan causes flooding near Tokyo
- Google digs into deeper meanings of searches
- Danielle Kang takes 1-stroke lead into LPGA's 3rd round
- #MeToo activist who reported on Hong Kong believed detained in China
- China urges joint fight on smuggling after deaths in Britain
- Russian FM to visit Norway amid rumors spy could be freed
- Ferrari aims for pole and to avoid team duel in Mexico
- Essay: What is America's game? 3 sports, 3 American eras
- Hinch helps combat veterans through Houston-based Camp Hope
- Top 10 Halloween parties in Taiwan for 2019
- Sri Lanka presidential hopeful would free soldiers, rebels
- Chennai says referee racially abused Japanese player
- EU ambassadors meet in Brussels over Brexit delay talks
- The Latest: Labour holds back on agreeing to election
- Yemeni officials: Government, separatists reach initial deal
- BBC launches 'dark web' Tor mirror page
- Solomon Islands: China's island lease 'unlawful'
- StarLux to receive first Airbus aircraft
- Indonesian report says Lion Air jet crashed due to aircraft design flaws, inadequate training, maintenance issues
- German consumer confidence drops over Brexit, other concerns
- Central Taiwan city partners with Japan's Nagoya to boost tourism
- For businesses, Brexit is happening already
- Lion Air crash report points to Boeing, pilots, maintenance
- Lawyer: Pakistan to try arrested father of exiled activist
- Russia says it sent hundreds of additional troops to Syria
- US rejects China claim of weaponizing visas
- Bear attacks trainer at Russian circus show
- The Latest: Lion Air report says various issues led to crash
- Chaos in South Africa opposition party as black leader quits
- Taiwan's Matsu Islands recognized as one of world's top 'Smart Communities'
- Scrum to be crucial in New Zealand vs England semifinal
- Regulations for Taiwan guava exports to US finalized
- 52, including 36 foreigners, arrested in raid on Taipei brothel
- Swiss indict 2 men accused of recruiting people for IS
- Turkey's Erdogan moves to sue French Le Point magazine
- Taiwan Central Bank Chairman discusses risks posed by global economy
- Pledges for global climate fund reach about $11 billion
- 'It won't be the prettiest': Wales, Springboks meet in semis
- AIT, EU representative office to join LGBT Pride Parade in Taipei
- World's largest beer maker sees sales dip
- Hundreds rally during Zimbabwe's new anti-sanctions holiday
- Russia sends state-of-the-art air defense system to Serbia
- Lion Air: Indonesia says 'design flaws' contributed to crash
- Lebanese protesters dig in, setting up tents to bloc roads
- Taiwan talk show host goes on 10-minute tirade about Han
- Japan's SoftBank shaken by WeWork, but committing billions
- Inequalities in China drive many to seek better life abroad
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Iraqi officials say a protester has been shot and killed, first fatality in the new round of anti-government protests
- EU ambassadors have agreed that a Brexit extension is needed; diplomat says they will decide on its length next week
- Facebook launches a news section - and will pay publishers
- Bulgaria's new prosecutor sparks anti-corruption protests
- China arrests feminist activist Huang Xueqin after HK visit
- The Latest: Iraqi officials say protester killed in Baghdad
- Father, family friend face charges in emaciated teen's death
- UN human rights chief sends team to Chile amid unrest
- Pakistani court orders convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif released on bail so he can seek medical treatment
- Pakistan court frees ex-PM Sharif for medical treatment
- Independent candidates win Kashmir local elections
- Hunter dies in Arkansas after deer he'd shot attacks him
- Referees in Berlin to strike over violence at soccer games
- Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 5, including child
- UK police: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and people trafficking in truck deaths case
- Hong Kong shops fortify facades as protest violence grows
- China to replace HKMAO leaders along with Hong Kong Executive Carrie Lam
- Poland's top auditor under pressure to resign amid scandals
- The Latest: 2 more arrests in gruesome UK truck deaths case
- Kansas prosecutor retires amid protests over murder case
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- AP-NORC poll: Most Americans oppose reparations for slavery
- The Latest: Cummings service to include music, dignitaries
- Tiny beetle named after climate activist Greta Thunberg
- Russian soldier kills 8 fellow servicemen in Siberia
- ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results
- Taiwan to adopt color-coded alert system for cold weather
- Russian solider shoots dead fellow conscripts at military base
- Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif bailed on medical grounds
- Tom Brady jersey stolen _ again
- Teen breaks into German prison in bid to win back jailed ex
- Activists hope to take impeachment fight to the streets
- Babar says fast bowlers are Pakistan's strength in Australia
- US may send troops, armored vehicles to Syrian oil fields
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Man caught on video shoving woman into subway car
- 2 people die when car collides with Michigan school bus
- Serbia thankful to Russia for boosting its military
- The Latest: Strong winds stoke Southern California wildfire
- Soaring bills: Scientists' budget blown by texting eagles
- Markets Right Now: Stocks little changed in early trading
- Mikaela Shiffrin voted skier of the year by journalists
- Ethiopia deploys troops to calm days of deadly unrest
- Iraqi security official says 5 protesters have been killed during anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad
- AP Top 25 Podcast: How Tua's injury complicates the season
- In Apple TV's 'Morning Show,' women rebel, men misbehave
- German authorities say 2016 shooting had far-right motives
- Esper: US to leave more troops, armored vehicles to protect Syrian oil fields; US official says tanks likely included
- Leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group says protests are no longer spontaneous or popular but exploited by politicians
- After son's death, Craig Morgan finds God's purpose in song
- China urges joint fight on smuggling after deaths in Britain
- English Standings
- The Latest: Hezbollah leader says protests exploited by pols
- France to cooperate with Madagascar over disputed islands
- National Hockey League
- 'Pagan idols,' married priests and more mark Amazon synod
- ATP World Tour Vienna Results
- Zimbabwe sent 30 baby elephants to China, says rights group
- 13 bodies found near Mexican resort of Puerto Penasco
- Minnesota professor accused of embezzlement reaches deal
- 'Just too darn old:' Sanders, Biden confront age concerns
- Rebuilding of historic Glacier National Park chalet finished
- Average Wall Street salary dropped to $399K last year
- Tech sector, led by Intel, drives early gains for US stocks
- Democrats increase qualifying thresholds for December debate
- Russian woman who admitted being secret agent out of prison
- Neymar out of Brazil's squad for friendly against Argentina
- Australia’s iconic rock Uluru scaled by final climbers
- Pakistan says Indian shells kill 3 civilians in Kashmir
- Judge sentences South Carolina sheriff to maximum of 1 year in prison for misconduct over sex with personal assistant
- Milwaukee dad charged in shooting that hurt daughter, self
- The Latest: SC sheriff gets maximum of 1 year for misconduct
- Argentina's Peronists seek return in polarized election
- AP PHOTOS: A look at the faces of Argentina's poor
- 1st section of Taipei MRT Circular Line set to operate by year-end
- US eases regulations blocking food, medicine sales to Iran
- Rescue ship Ocean Viking stuck at sea with 104 migrants
- Trump critic gets 1st pitch at Series game Trump to attend
- Ex-SS guard on trial: I saw people led into gas chamber
- In Tennessee, inmates opt for electric chair over injection
- DeVos held in contempt of court in loan forgiveness dispute
- Truckers strike in Chile, in new challenge to government
- Obama, Clinton to honor US Rep. Cummings at funeral
- USA Nordic to locate training center at Paul Smith's
- Tiny species of beetle named after Greta Thunberg
- Renewed anti-government protests in Iraq despite assurances of reform
- The most beautiful clocks in Europe
- Queen Elizabeth honors Booker Prize winner Margaret Atwood
- Felicity Huffman released from federal prison in California 11 days into 14-day sentence, U.S. Bureau of Prisons says.
- Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term
- Kansas cop who killed man on swatting call sues over wages
- Census Bureau: Noncitizens can be hired for language gaps
- US meets China, Russia and Pakistan to talk Afghan peace
- Ski federation admits 'too many races' on World Cup calendar
- Anti-nuke protesters convicted in break-in at Navy sub base
- F1: Hamilton fastest in 1st practice at Mexican Grand Prix
- Cyprus to ask UK why vase given to Thatcher was sold off
- Actresses cite lack of Hollywood stylists who get black hair
- Producers Guild to honor Netflix chief Ted Sarandos in 2020
- The Latest: Trump predicts 'bad things' from DOJ review
- Security officials say at least 23 killed in anti-government protests in Iraq
- US airstrike in Somalia kills 3 IS-linked senior officers
- Trump taking victory lap on criminal justice reform
- Even amid impeachment probe, both sides cheer for the Nats
- Pioneering director Lina Wertmüller to finally get her Oscar
- House impeachment investigators subpoena 3 more Trump administration officials to testify in Ukraine probe
- UK police announce a fourth arrest in connection with the deaths of 39 people in a container truck
- Nation's new aircraft carrier heads to sea for more tests
- Kurd facing deportation decries US troop withdrawal in Syria
- UN chief backs OAS audit of Bolivia election results
- GOP's top leaders navigate impeachment in their own ways
- Jeers for Harvey Weinstein at NYC actors showcase
- Trump Organization says it may sell Washington DC hotel amid criticism it is being used to profit off presidency
- Trump's company exploring sale of marquee Washington hotel
- Body of dead baby discovered at California recycling center
- House investigators subpoena 3 more administration officials
- US federal budget deficit soars to $984 billion, highest level in 7 years
- US budget deficit hits $984 billion, highest in 7 years
- WTA Finals: US Open champ Andreescu faces Halep for 1st time
- Pressure grows on Bolivia's Morales to allow audit, runoff
- New allegations made as Ohio University probes hazing
- 'Brazen, naked corruption' gets SC sheriff 1 year in prison
- Indians' Carrasco gets Clemente Award for charitable work
- 'Mr. GS only': Ted Ligety to reduce his World Cup schedule
- UN chief to meet split Cyprus' rival leaders in Berlin
- AP Source: Andonovski to be named coach of US women's team
- Q&A: Explaining the fast-moving impeachment inquiry
- UN chief: It's time to start discussing 'end game' in Syria
- Blues' Tarasenko to miss weekend games at Boston, Detroit
- Shootings, death threats mar Colombia's post-peace elections
- Spain: Woman's mummified remains found 15 years after dead
- Mayor wants better system than hand-operated tornado siren
- UN chief urges world leaders to listen to protesters' issues
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- For Biden, South Carolina the key to 2020 nomination
- Hamlin and Gibbs group go to Martinsville as title favorites
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Chicago teachers' strike sidelines athletes, future hopes
- Judge orders Justice Department to give Democrats grand jury testimony from special counsel Mueller's investigation
- Retailers pull Johnson's baby powder after recall
- RNC says it 'wholeheartedly' backs Trump in impeachment
- Danish Results
- Danish Standings
- Judge: Justice must give House Mueller grand jury evidence
- The Latest: IHSA allows teams in playoffs if strike ends
- US officials predict shortages of critical hospital supplies
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Service organization commissions statue of Bush's dog
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- South Dakota high court rejects death row inmate's appeal
- Kendrick out of Washington's lineup for World Series Game 3
- Dutch Results
- Dutch Standings
- Standard & Poor's upgrades Greece's rating by 1 notch to BB-
- Tropical Storm Olga forms in Gulf of Mexico; expected to soon merge with cold front, become a post-tropical low
- Tropical Storm Pablo forms in northeast Atlantic; small storm is moving southeast
- Tsitsipas wins at Swiss Indoors to set up SF against Federer
- Ex-Guatemala army officer arrested on genocide charges
- Trump criticizes Pompeo after diplomat's damaging testimony
- The Latest: Tropical Storm Olga forms in Gulf of Mexico
- US bans flights to all Cuban cities but Havana in latest move by Trump to roll back Obama-era easing of relations
- Leicester ties biggest EPL win with 9-0 rout of Southampton
- Sassuolo beats Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A
- Washington banning US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana
- German Results
- German Standings
- German Summaries
- BC-US--Index, US
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- French Standings
- French Results
- The Latest: Álvarez dropped from Astros' starting lineup
- Tropical storm approaches Gulf as rain douses Southeast
- Cologne loses penalty decision in 3-1 defeat at Mainz
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Health official: No 'short list' of vaping illness suspects
- Rika Kihira of Japan leads Skate Canada after short program
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Ekambi scores 2 in Villarreal's 4-1 win against Alavés
- Germany's Heiko Maas faces difficult diplomatic agenda in Turkey
- Tab Ramos hired as coach of Houston Dynamo
- Ibrahimovic gives no clues about future after playoff loss
- Skiing World Cup starts quest for Hirscher's successor
- Diesel Ram pickups recalled due to risk of engine fires
- Firefighters race to control blazes before winds roar back
- Firm revokes application to build pipeline, but will refile
- Copa Libertadores final won't be moved from Santiago
- Kamala Harris skipping South Carolina forum over Trump award
- What's new: 3 more Trump officials subpoenaed to testify
- UN investigator regrets no probe of chain to Khashoggi slay
- Suarez, Cavani set to play for Uruguay in friendly v Hungary
- Pentagon awards $10B cloud-computing contract to Microsoft, snubbing Amazon
- Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B 'war cloud' deal, snubs Amazon
- Accountant who ripped off Olympic snowboarder gets prison
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- The Latest: Death row inmate loses 2 appeals on same day
- Horse dies after training track incident at Santa Anita
- Trump administration restores trade privileges for Ukraine
- World Series is back in DC and it's one expensive party
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Native Hawaiian heiress faces court test to control millions
- Acting Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan fights subpoena
- Kadri, Calvert score twice, Avalanche beats Vegas 6-1
- AP source: Red Sox to hire Rays' Bloom as top baseball exec
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Venezuelans buy gas with cigarettes to battle inflation
- Towns scores 37 points, Timberwolves rout Hornets 121-99
- Maple Leafs beat Sharks 4-1, spoiling Marleau's return
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 3 die in wildfires in Mexico's Baja California
- Brown scores 25, Celtics rally late to beat Raptors 112-106
- Flood, mudslides from strong rain in Japan kill at least 7
- NFL reveals top game changers, Nos. 31-100
- Hayton scores 1st goal, Raanta leads Coyotes past Devils 5-3
- Brown, Tatum each 25 points, Celtics hold off Raptors
- Ullmark makes 41 saves, Sabres beat Red Wings 2-0
- Police: Man attacks officer, is fatally shot by his partner
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Bryant scores 21 points, Wizards top Thunder 97-85
- Irving helps Nets beat Knicks 113-109 after blowing big lead
- India hopes 'green' fireworks, light show dim Diwali impact
- Play resumes at rain-hit Zozo Championship
- Nick Leddy scores twice, Islanders beat Senators 4-2
- Mexican Standings
- Mexican Summaries
- Avalanche beats Golden Knights 6-1 to improve to 8-1-1
- US lambasts China’s 'deaf' human rights record
- Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk fighting stomach cancer
- LaVine scores 37, Bulls rally to beat Grizzlies 110-102
- Doncic's triple-double lifts Mavericks over Pelicans 123-116
- Australia captain Aaron Finch to play 1st T20 vs Sri Lanka
- Today in History
- Uruguay votes in election widely expected to go to runoff
- GM workers ratify contract, ending contentious 40-day strike
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Murray helps Nuggets hang on to beat Suns 108-107 in OT
- Brantley's big hits help Astros win Game 3 of World Series
- Altuve, Astros show up in World Series, win Game 3 in DC 4-1
- Greinke, Astros' bullpen baffle Nats batters in clutch
- Taiwan wins Excellence Awards at WCIT
- Mexican Summaries
- Boxed in? Warren confronts tough politics of health care
- Lillard scores 35 as Trail Blazers top Kings 122-112
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week
- All Blacks, England set to meet in Rugby World Cup semifinal
- Soto celebra su 21er cumpleaños en la Serie Mundial
- Backstrom scores in shootout, Capitals beat Canucks 6-5
- LeBron scores 32, AD adds 21 in Lakers' 95-86 win over Jazz
- Through Friday, October 25, 2019
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- More Vietnamese fear relatives are among 39 dead in truck
- President Tsai pledges to deepen Taiwan-Netherlands ties
- The Latest: Boks hope to avoid 'short end of stick' with ref
- Having a catch: Astros, Nats kids crash World Series warmups
- BC-GLF--Portugal Masters Scores
- F1: Albon still hoping for 2020 seat with Red Bull
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- South Korean players lead at LPGA tournament in Busan
- Far-right firebrand heads for gains in German regional vote
- Afghanistan drops Dawlat Zadran for West Indies series
- US sanctions Zimbabwean state security minister
- Taiwan begins constructing 4,000 ton Coast Guard patrol vessel
- Taiwan ranks 15th in World Bank Doing Business report
- Ashleigh Barty set for first WTA Finals appearance
- Lebanese army removes some roadblocks in nationwide protests
- Woods shoots 64 to take two-stroke lead at Zozo Championship
- Dutch Brexit beach party suffers - you guessed it - delay
- Taiwan’s Da Shi-wei unveiled as Lih Pao International Sculpture winner
- Taiwan writer Sanmao's work to be published in UK
- Over 27% of Taiwan people support independence: MAC poll
- Diamond stolen from Japan jewelry fair, police investigating
- Media in India calls Taiwan a country, Chinese Embassy throws tantrum
- ASUS is Taiwan’s best brand for 7th consecutive year
- A plane carrying convicted Russian agent Maria Butina from the United States has landed in Moscow
- Russian agent Butina's plane lands in Moscow
- Official: Death toll climbs to 42 in Friday protests in Iraq
- Hong Kong bans the posting of police officers' personal info
- AP NewsAlert
- The Latest: Butina, arriving in Moscow, thanks supporters
- Chang Guei-sing unveiled as Taiwan Literature Award winner
- RWC: England 19, New Zealand 7
- England upsets defending champion New Zealand 19-7 to reach Rugby World Cup final
- Rugby World Cup Daily Schedule
- Shiffrin leads prospect Robinson in season-opening GS
- 90 newlyweds at Taipower's group wedding in Taipei
- England upsets All Blacks to reach Rugby World Cup final
- BC-RGU--RWC Glance
- Rugby World Cup Scoring Leaders
- Jones masterminds another big upset at Rugby World Cup
- Ex-refugee shares the dangers of being smuggled in a truck
- Socialists take office again in Portugal after election win
- Maserati bows to China, cancels support for Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards
- Islamabad court deciding on whether to free Pakistani ex-PM
- Russia calls US move to protect Syrian oil 'banditry'
- Japan's Matsuyama in contention at Zozo Championship
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Chinese crew fined for illegal sand pumping off Taiwan's coast
- Snow jobs: In tight labor market, ski areas up the ante
- Taipei Pride in Photos: Hundreds of thousands attend Taiwan Pride Parade
- Labour Party says Johnson can't be trusted on workers rights
- Revelers at Taiwan Pride 2019 enjoy safe space to express themselves
- Harvard graduate students authorize a strike; no date set
- ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results
- Drug access means no more Ohio executions likely this year
- Goodbye, old bag: Plastic bags in a museum
- Hong Kong bans online posting of police personal details
- Taiwan holds first pride parade since legalizing gay marriage
- Hurt after loss, Hansen livid at question of NZ's commitment
- Perry defends urging Trump to make call in impeachment focus
- Confidence in Taiwan's economy improves amid eased trade tension
- Special needs families hope Chicago strike will bring change
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Discord over deal to settle Houston-area bail lawsuit
- Trump intends to uphold tradition of presidents and baseball
- Sterling scores 4th goal of week as Man City beats Villa 3-0
- Vietnam villagers await news on their loved ones' fate
- SC justice forum reconfigured after Harris' withdrawal
- 'It's a fine target': Census bureau to fight misinformation
- English Standings
- UK police say all 39 victims found dead in a truck smuggling case have been recovered but not yet identified
- National Hockey League
- English Results
- English Summaries
- UK police: Very few identity documents found on the 39 truck victims; police meet with Vietnamese ambassador
- From Beirut to Hong Kong, protests evoke global frustration
- The Latest: Few documents found on truck victims, no IDs
- 67 killed in days of unrest in Ethiopia, police say
- Man out for night on the town is stabbed in Times Square
- Ex-Trump aide wants judge to decide on impeachment testimony
- Aid group: Libyan gunmen threaten migrants, rescuers at sea
- ATP World Tour Vienna Results
- Iraqi officials say 6 protesters killed in Baghdad, southern town
- Police in Ireland have arrested another person in the case of 39 people found dead in a truck in England
- The Latest: Iraqi officials say 6 protesters killed
- Scandal brings election risk for rising Democratic star
- Lawyer: NYPD sergeant shot trainer he found with his wife
- Venezuelans buy gas with cigarettes to battle inflation
- 'Slammin' Sam' leads England's destruction of All Blacks
- Juventus held to 1-1 draw at Serie A struggler Lecce
- BC-GLF--LPGA-South Korea Scores
- BC-GLF--Zozo Championship Scores
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Lewandowski record as Bayern moves top in Bundesliga
- Opinion: A timeless Europe
- Critics gear up for response to lease sale in Arctic refuge
- German Results
- German Standings
- German Summaries
- Sheffield United's Mousset scores again in draw vs West Ham
- Prince's anticipated, posthumous memoir is ready for fans
- Stoppage-time own goal gives Brighton win over Everton
- Thousands celebrate the 30th Johannesburg Pride parade
- UK police charge truck driver with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people in truck deaths
- Bournemouth draws 0-0 with winless Watford in EPL
- Prince's anticipated, posthumous memoir is ready for fans
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Scottish Results
- Scottish Standings
- Ferrari drivers 1-2 in final practice at Mexican Grand Prix
- Man gets 3 months in jail for Minnesota synagogue fire
- Greek Results
- Greek Standings
- Leganés beats Mallorca 1-0 for 1st Spanish league win
- Federer beats Tsitsipas at Basel; faces De Minaur in final
- FBI will find 'way forward' on body cams for task forces
- German finance minister into runoff in party leadership race
- AP Interview: Biden confident of prospects in South Carolina
- Separatists rally in Barcelona for release of prisoners
- Pope closes out Amazon synod that enraged conservatives
- Indian city sets Guinness record lighting oil lamps
- Algeria approves 23 presidential candidates for Dec. 12 vote
- Brazil's Bolsonaro arrives in UAE for first Arab world visit
- French Standings
- French Results
- Chilean president shaking up government amid protests
- Utility says it plans power shutoffs affecting about 940,000 customers in parts of Northern California over fire danger
- Pulisic scores hat trick as Chelsea beats Burnley 4-2
- Dutch inventor unveils device to scoop plastic out of rivers
- Health officials say Gaza teen electrocuted during rainfall
- Pope's Amazon meeting proposes ordaining married men as priests, reopening debate on women deacons
- Dutch Standings
- Dutch Results
- F1 Mexican Grand Prix Lineup
- Pulisic scores 3 for Chelsea; City wins in Premier League
- Dobbins, Young, No. 3 Ohio State roll No. 13 Badgers 38-7
- 3 GOP challengers take roadshow to pro-Trump Tennessee
- Police are clashing with Catalan separatists in Barcelona amid a protest in the restive Spanish region
- Girlfriend of Kansas man who wounded 2 lawmen enters plea
- Brother of man who fled hate crime sentence charged
- The Latest: Police, separatists clash in Barcelona
- Jury: St. Louis County police sergeant faced discriminated
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 4 Burundi reporters charged with undermining state security
- Thompson scores 4 TDs as K-State stuns No. 4 Sooners, 48-41
- Morales says he'd welcome election audit in Bolivia
- Time's Up asks NBC to release NDAs, hold independent probe
- Lawsuit: Southwest pilots streamed video from bathroom cam
- Australian serial killer Ivan Milat dies in prison at 74
- F1 Gran Premio de México Lineup
- Kansas State upsets No. Oklahoma, 48-41
- Mexicans parade as fancy skeletons ahead of Day of the Dead
- Denny Hamlin wins pole for playoff race at Martinsville
- Suzuki out of Nats' starting lineup for World Series Game 4
- Elliott blows engine in opening minutes of playoff practice
- Falcons' Ryan won't play against Seahawks, Schaub to fill in
- Tropical Storm Pablo approaches Azores island chain
- Heavy flooding and mudslides leave 10 dead in Japan
- Catholic bishops in Amazon vote for ordination of married men
- USL Championship Glance
- AP Source: Brees starting vs. Cardinals
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT
- The Latest: Yankees' Chapman undecided on contract opt-out
- Burrow's 321 yards helps No. 2 LSU down No. 9 Auburn, 23-20
- Mexican Standings
- Ivan Milat, Australia's most infamous serial killer, dies
- North Korea says it's running out of patience with US
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Heisman Chase, upset Saturday in Big 12
- Tobias Harris returns to Detroit to lead 76ers past Pistons
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Community-led restoration brings new life to Taipei’s Qingtian Street
- Ellis scores in OT, Predators beat Lightning 3-2
- Bruins blank Blues 3-0 in 1st meeting since losing Cup final
- Drouin scores 2 on breakaways, Montreal tops Toronto 5-2
- van Riemsdyk scores 2, Flyers beat Blue Jackets 7-4
- Walker helps Celtics pull away, beat winless Knicks 118-95
- Trae Young scores 39 points, Hawks edge Magic, 103-99
- ‘I’m dying’: Vietnamese relatives await answers in UK smuggling case
- Honduran inmate who linked president's brother to drugs dead
- Dragic scores 25, Heat rally to beat Bucks 131-126
- Warriors F Kevin Looney out 2 games with hamstring injury
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Staal, Stalock lead Wild past Kings 5-1
- Thompson scores 25, makes first 3 in Cavs' win over Pacers
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Siakam, Anunoby lead Raptors over Bulls 108-84
- Harden has 29, Westbrook has 28 in 126-123 win over Pelicans
- Former Taiwan president to deliver speech at Oxford
- Flyers score 5 goals in 3rd period, beat Blue Jackets 7-4
- DeRozan's late shot sends Spurs to 124-122 win over Wizards
- Murray stops 25 shots, Pens score late to beat Stars 3-0
- Bojan Bogdanovic scores 26 points, Jazz rout Kings 113-81
- Trump: 'Something very big' to be announced Sunday morning
- Wes Studi to make Oscars history for Native American actors
- Obayashi's 40-year career defined by warning of war's horror
- Mrazek, Hurricanes post 4-0 shutout of Chicago
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Today in History
- Uruguayans vote for president with eyes on likely runoff
- Argentina could take another sharp political turn in vote
- Getzlaf, Miller help Ducks beat Avalanche 5-2
- With Series suddenly locked up, Scherzer vs. Cole for Game 5
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Cardiologist donates prize money aiming to help Taiwan win Nobel Prize in medicine
- Corbin 1 of many problems for Nats as Series lead vanishes
- Chirinos an unlikely slugger for Astros in World Series
- Slumping Astros star Bregman breaks loose, slams Nationals
- Urquidy, Bregman lead Astros over Nats 8-1 to tie Series 2-2
- Former WH chief of staff says he warned Trump on impeachment
- Woods widens lead at Zozo Championship
- Mexican Summaries
- Wales, Springboks meet in 2nd semifinal at Rugby World Cup
- Booker, Oubre lead Suns over Clippers 130-122
- One-year commemoration of synagogue shooting to be marked
- The Latest: England calls up Spencer as injury cover
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Marc Marquez wins Australian MotoGP with last-lap overtake
- Stevenson wins WBO featherweight title over Gonzalez
- Taiwan envoy backs Turkish president's call to reform UN Security Council
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Hong Kong rally targets police conduct, use of dogs
- Little lifts Jets past Flames 2-1 in OT in Heritage Classic
- All Blacks semifinal loss raises coaching questions
- Through Saturday, October 26, 2019
- California blaze forces evacuations as wind spurs blackouts
- Taiwan vice premier shows contempt for Han Kuo-yu campaign promises
- ZOZO Championship Par Scores
- Zozo Championship Scores
- EU budget chief: Less refugee money for Turkey
- Warner's unbeaten century lifts Australia over Sri Lanka
- Fuel prices in Taiwan to rise this week
- Dutch inventor unveils device to scoop plastic out of rivers
- Taichung Farmers Assoc. chief dies after car crash in central Taiwan
- Heat spoil Bucks' home opener, rally to 131-126 win in OT
- Report: Iran releases 2 labor activists on bail
- Hansen to All Blacks: Bottle the pain, keep it in the pocket
- English sporting takeover comes with a twist
- White House confirms Trump will make important announcement Sunday
- Jang beats Kang in LPGA playoff in South Korea
- Afghan officials: US envoy visit over restarting peace talk
- UK opposition parties suggest Dec. 9 vote in Brexit gambit
- Turkish army says 1 killed in north Syria amid shaky truce
- Another Chinese ship caught stealing sand from Taiwanese waters
- Wife of Taiwan legislative speaker announces exit from DPP
- Girl grabs ‘ghost’ and runs out of haunted house in China
- Texas university confirms shooting at off-campus party
- Germans flock to Frankenstein Castle for spooky Halloween
- Large anti-government march sets off for Pakistan's capital
- Texas sheriff's official: 2 dead, 14 treated for injuries after off-campus homecoming party shooting; shooter at large
- Pinturault edges Faivre as French duo leads World Cup GS
- After their call for married priests, pope thanks bishops
- Far-right leader expected to gain support in German vote
- Netanyahu calls for 'broad' gov't, ahead of talks with rival
- Iranian authorities break up mixed-gender party, arrest 15
- Timeline of the rise and fall of the Islamic State group
- RWC: South Africa 19, Wales 16
- South Africa beats Wales 19-16 to reach Rugby World Cup final against England
- Rugby World Cup Daily Schedule
- US official: IS leader believed dead in US military assault
- National Taiwan University Hospital dermatologist recommends giving up bath sponges
- Afghanistan delays election results til November
- US official says IS leader believed dead in US raid in Syria
- Springboks eke out 19-16 win over Wales, reach RWC final
- AP Explains: What a Trump impeachment trial might look like
- BC-RGU--RWC Glance
- Rugby World Cup Scoring Leaders
- UK police say 3 suspects arrested in the deaths of 39 people in a shipping container have been released on bail
- UK police free 3 suspects on bail in truck deaths case
- Survivors' tales part of the art in Superstorm Sandy exhibit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Boundary-pushing Dave Chappelle set to receive comedy award
- Osaka opens WTA Finals campaign with win over Kvitova
- Tens of thousands march in Barcelona urging Spanish unity
- ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results
- Pakistan ex-PM Sharif, moved from jail, stays in hospital
- Iraqi protesters hold Baghdad square after night of clashes
- The Latest: Turkey claims it knew about US raid on IS leader
- ATP World Tour Vienna Results
- Huge rallies kick off in Pakistan to oust PM Imran Khan
- Tear gas fired as Hong Kong protesters chide police 'brutality'
- It's a knockout, again, for Wales at the Rugby World Cup
- Masterpiece found in elderly French woman's kitchen on sale
- Project to renovate military dependents’ village in N. Taiwan continues
- Trump says Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US operation
- Trump says Islamic State leader detonated suicide vest during US raid, killing himself and three of his children
- The Latest: Trump says Islamic State leader killed in raid
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Mozambique president and ruling party get overwhelming win
- Boks bounce back: From humiliation to the World Cup final
- Lebanese form a human chain to support protests
- Danish Standings
- Danish Results
- Myanmar rebels say gov't attacks personnel they captured
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- The Latest: Sheriff: Man used handgun in Texas shooting
- English Standings
- Dutch Results
- Dutch Standings
- National Hockey League
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- The Latest: Evacuations, historic winds in California fire
- Most Points at Rugby World Cups
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- The Latest: Trump says IS leader's death outdoes bin Laden's
- Vote in a small Italian region seen as 1st coalition test
- Japan's Hanyu, Russia's Trusova win Skate Canada
- Scottish Standings
- Scottish Results
- Al-Baghdadi's death a blow, but IS has survived other losses
- Fire-ravaged forests get help from pine cone collectors
- Brees back for Saints, Ryan out for Falcons in NFL's Week 8
- What's Next: Depositions turn to the White House
- Authorities say wind-driven wildfire in Northern California's wine country has forced 180,000 people to flee
- The Latest: 180,000 ordered to flee from California wildfire
- Juventus beats Fiorentina 2-0 to win Women's Super Cup
- Granada takes lead in Spain, Sociedad stays close
- Islamic State leader leaves a legacy of terror
- Hockney works, tribal baskets highlight love of Yosemite
- Federer dominates De Minaur to win 10th Swiss Indoors title
- Frustrated Democratic governors find ways to sidestep GOP
- Greek Results
- Greek Standings
- Nebraska prisons seek crackdown on out-of-control contraband
- For an encore, 'Joker' is No. 1 again at the box office
- Kansas City voters to decide if King Boulevard will stay
- Taiwan to raise poverty line in six cities, counties next year
- Pierre-Paul back for Bucs after neck injury from car wreck
- No American players at WTA Finals for 1st time in 49 years
- Estonian driver Ott Tänak wins World Rally Championship
- Welcome to New York: Wegmans opens new store in Brooklyn
- Atalanta beats Udinese 7-1, Napoli draws at Spal
- French Standings
- French Results
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Wolves clinch 1-1 draw at Newcastle in Premier League
- The Latest: Writer gets kick out of old story with Hanson
- German Summaries
- German Results
- German Standings
- Brazil oil spill leaves local fishermen in the lurch
- Chicago teachers, school district resume talks to end strike
- Islamic State leader leaves a legacy of terror
- The Latest: Sports teams honor synagogue shooting victims
- Brown wins Portugal Masters for his 1st European Tour title
- Paul Barrere, guitarist-singer for Little Feat, dies at 71
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a statewide emergency as wildfires drive 200,000 people from their homes
- Liverpool recovers to beat Tottenham 2-1, takes 6-point lead
- Average US price of gas drops 4 cents per gallon
- NY ballet crowd fetes Herman Cornejo on 20th ABT anniversary
- BC-GLF--Portugal Masters Scores
- Situation Room: 2 photos capture vastly different presidents
- Arsenal captain Xhaka rages against fans in draw with Palace
- Man United beats Norwich 3-1 despite 2 failed penalties
- Day of the Dead parade hits Mexico City as holiday expands
- Gladbach wins 4-2, reclaims Bundesliga lead from Bayern
- Hundreds mourn slain girl at funeral in Alabama's major city
- Stafford-led Lions beat Giants 31-26 and end 3-game skid
- Truex wins 1st stage of NASCAR playoff race at Martinsville
- Saints triumphant in Brees' return, top Cardinals 31-9
- Philadelphia Eagles run over Buffalo Bills in 31-13 win
- Jets' Darnold throws 3 more picks in 29-15 loss at Jaguars
- "Seinfeld" star Alexander, Southside Johnny in NJ fame hall
- Rivers, Chargers beat Bears 17-16 after Pineiro misses FG
- Police: Former Detroit Rep. John Conyers, longest-serving black congressman and co-founder of Black Caucus, has died
- Mexican Standings
- Vinatieri's final kick gives Colts 15-13 win over Broncos
- Scherzer scratched from Game 5, Ross to start for Nationals
- John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
- PM's party has strong showing in Bulgaria's local elections
- Kupp has 220 yards receiving as Rams roll 24-10 in London
- Hamilton beats Ferrari front row to Mexico City win
- John Conyers' life at a glance
- Arsenal captain Xhaka enraged; Liverpool beats Tottenham
- The Latest: Jackson says no King holiday without Conyers
- Kentucky gov's race stirs clash over casino suicide claims
- The Latest: Dogs sniff through clubhouses as precaution
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- The Latest: Polls close in polarized Argentine election
- NC Courage wins NWSL title with 4-0 win over Chicago
- Can China make peace between the Afghan government and the Taliban?
- Art masterpiece discovered in woman's kitchen sells for €24 million
- Tens of thousands march in Spanish unity protest
- Tew: Gatland unlikely to be appointed All Blacks coach
- Schroder leads Thunder past Warriors, 120-92
- Tiger Woods on verge of record-tying 82nd PGA Tour victory
- Titans force 4 turnovers by Winston, hold off Tampa Bay
- Reports: LVMH seeking to buy luxury jeweler Tiffany's
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- The tip, the raid, the reveal: The takedown of al-Baghdadi
- Bears waste Montgomery's big game in 17-16 loss to Chargers
- Trump headed to World Series after big national security win
- Panthers routs Oilers to extend points streak to 8 games
- Bolivia, OEA discuss audit of contested presidential vote
- Turnovers only part of Bucs' issues in 27-23 loss to Titans
- At 0-8, Bengals look for positives despite loss in London
- Coleman's 4 TDs lead 49ers past Panthers 51-13
- PSG routs Marseille 4-0 for 8-point lead in French league
- Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California resigns from Congress amid ethics probe.
- US loses 4-1 to Senegal in Under-17 World Cup opener
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Belichick wins 300th, perfect Patriots beat Browns 27-13
- Biden: Kushner has no 'credentials' for White House post
- Rep. Katie Hill of California resigns amid ethics probe
- David Perron scores in OT to lift Blues past Red Wings, 5-4
- Blues beat Red Wings in OT after blowing lead
- Official early results show Peronist presidential candidate Alberto Fernández leading Argentine election
- Tiger Woods wins Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 victories
- Tiger Woods ties Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour wins
- The Latest: Stand-up Chappelle credits DC for his talents
- Essex bus case: Vietnamese police take forensic samples from potential relatives
- Crowder hits 3-pointer as expires in OT, Grizzlies top Nets
- Incumbent Mauricio Macri concedes defeat to Peronist candidate Alberto Fernández in Argentina's presidential election
- Colombia's capital city of Bogota elects first female mayor
- Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan
- Strome, DeBrincat lead Blackhawks past Kings, 5-1
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Barzal leads Islanders to 5-3 win over Flyers
- Taiwan to continue empowering immigrants: interior minister
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Nick Paul scores twice, Senators beat Sharks 5-2
- ZOZO Championship Par Scores
- ZOZO Championship Scores
- Marchand, Bergeron lead Bruins to 7-4 win over Rangers
- ZOZO Championship Par Scores
- Packers lose Jones, Chiefs lose Breeland to injuries
- Wiggins leads Wolves past Heat 116-109 with late 3 barrage
- Rugby World Cup is the last hurrah for a bunch of greats
- Situation Room: 2 photos capture vastly different presidents
- Lillard's late layup sends Trail Blazers past Mavs 121-119
- Thunder rout Warriors 120-92 for 1st win of season
- S Korea proposes meeting on dormant tour project with North
- ZOZO Championship Scores
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Pablo weakens to a tropical storm over far North Atlantic
- Roy scores first career NHL goal, Vegas tops Anaheim 5-2
- New Taipei, Jaluit Atoll ink pact on sisterhood ties
- Australian petition to recognize Taiwan garners thousands of signatures
- ZOZO Championship Scores
- Through Sunday, October 27, 2019
- F1 Mexican Grand Prix Results
- Video shows students rip down Taiwan flag, hoist rainbow flag at NTPU 70th anniversary event
- Cole, powerful Astros hammer Nats 7-1, lead World Series 3-2
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Rodgers, Jones star for Packers in 31-24 victory over Chiefs
- Air Yordan: Álvarez hits 2-run homer in Astros' Game 5 win
- Drew Brees sharp in return as Saints pound Cardinals 31-9
- All Blacks, Wales to meet in onerous playoff at World Cup
- Today in History
- Belgium gets first woman prime minister
- France: Migrants found in refrigerated truck in Calais
- Survey: US business hiring falls to a 7-year low
- Hearing begins on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic
- AD, Dwight lead Lakers' rally to beat Hornets 120-101
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Asian stocks rise as China-US trade, Brexit fears recede
- Stunning wealth, poor services behind massive Chile protests
- Uruguay's tight presidential vote appears headed to runoff
- Islamic State still poses threat after death of al-Baghdadi
- Mexico's Culiacan tries to regroup after fierce gunbattles
- Filipino-American actor promotes Taiwan bubble tea in Philippines
- Photo exhibition highlights talent of migrant Filipino workers
- Hong Kong protesters use skin and ink to support movement
- China's Communists holds key meeting amid rising challenges
- This Week: Alphabet earns, Fed meeting, nonfarm payrolls
- Atalanta emerging as serious title contender
- Growing uncertainty looms over Dems' 2020 primary
- Simeone facing toughest campaign so far at Atlético
- Saint Vincent celebrates 40 years of independence in Taipei
- Trump's visit to Chicago creates stir before he even arrives
- IMF: Volatile politics and oil prices hinder Mideast growth
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expect Boks to do what they do best in Rugby World Cup final
- New Zealand All Blacks drops to 3rd in latest world rankings
- Mexican Grand Prix Results
- Taipei International Documentary Festival kicks off Friday
- Most US PGA Tour Wins
- Argentina's center-left Peronists celebrate return to power
- China urges UK to quickly identify smuggling victims
- Video shows first StarLux A321neo land in Taiwan
- National Central University ranked third in Taiwan
- Red Bull's Max Verstappen wastes victory chance in Mexico
- US travel industry to Chinese tourists: What trade war?
- Verlander, Astros can clinch World Series vs Nats in Game 6
- AP Top 25 Reality Check: 3 ways of deciding who is No. 1
- 150 searchers hunt for missing British woman in Cambodia
- Asian stocks rise as China-US trade, Brexit fears recede
- Rights groups criticize Tanzania's leader over repression
- Bon Voyage: Road teams win 1st 5 Series games for 3rd time
- Stars advocate for progress at honorary Oscars event
- Nats in World Series 25 years after Expos never got chance
- Afghan official: Pakistani forces open fire, killing 3 women
- US Defense Dept. opens Flagship language center in Taiwan
- Pakistani police demolish mosque of minority Ahmadi sect
- China's Communists hold key meeting amid rising challenges
- Turkey: 20 people detained over suspected IS links
- As EU decides on Brexit delay, UK politicians wrangle
- Germany grapples with hard left, far-right election success
- Domino's Taiwan offering pearl milk tea pizza
- Taiwan to continue military relations with Singapore
- Fires spread amid power outages in Northern California
- Fames Soviet dissident Bukovsky dies at 76
- Grab your bike and enjoy enchanting cycling route in SE Taiwan
- Founder of Taiwan's Cloud Gate Theatre presents final work
- Iran lawyer: No proof for charges against 2 French citizens
- F1 Mexican Grand Prix Results
- Taiwan to sign LOA with US for Abrams tanks
- Cannavaro's China future in question after notice
- The Latest: Vietnam gets documents from UK on truck victims
- The Latest: France says UK can still cancel Brexit
- Travel to Hong Kong or Macau restricted for Taiwan submarine personnel
- Taiwan Taichung power plant slapped with NT$60 million fine for pollution
- In one British town, Brexhaustion sets in amid uncertainty
- Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters
- Germany's FM seeks end of 'foreign interference' in Libya
- EU chief Tusk says bloc agrees to delay Brexit until Jan. 31
- Hong Kong university president refuses handshakes with masked graduates
- Biden joins Warren, Sanders with Super Tuesday focus
- Hong Kong reporter accuses police of violence against media
- France's LVMH confirms it wants to buy jeweler Tiffany
- The Latest: Brush fire breaks out near Getty Center
- Horsepower _ literally: Finnish horse show runs on manure
- Taiwan government official puts Han Kuo-yu in his place
- EU grants Brexit extension until January 31: Tusk
- Diwali fireworks worsen Delhi's hazardous air pollution
- Clashes, arrests as Lebanese protesters cleared from highway
- TSMC starts work on US$19.6 Billion 3nm fab in S. Taiwan
- Man indicted for sending strange package to Hong Kong office in Taipei
- Right-wing Italian leader's party triumphs in local vote
- Spencer answers England emergency call at Rugby World Cup
- Thailand to seek talks with US on trade privileges loss
- Borussia Dortmund struggling, coach Favre under pressure
- Thai police arrest Australian Hell's Angel on drugs charges
- Restaurant Brands: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
- Libya coast guard intercepts dozens of Europe-bound migrants
- Liz Weston: How to choose the right health plan
- ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
- Draghi stepped in during euro's darkest hour
- 'Whatever it takes:' Key moments from Draghi's time at ECB
- European Parliament members set for Kashmir visit
- Syrian Kurdish forces say they killed close al-Baghdadi aide
- The Latest: China urges world to join in fighting terrorism
- Wisconsin police fatally shoot gun-wielding man in Madison
- Manhunt ongoing in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt
- Students brave tear gas to join Iraq's protests
- Pope declares Vatican's Secret Archive not so secret anymore
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- WH official won't testify in impeachment probe without order
- Michigan shop's Halloween display: Trump holding Obama head
- Bangladesh court asks Nobel laureate Yunus to surrender
- UFC heavyweight's stepdaughter reported missing in Alabama
- Turkey will attack Kurdish fighters who remain near border
- Iran TV: 5 people stabbed to death in family home in north
- Police leadership shakeup urged following $20M judgment
- US Treasury Secretary vows more economic sanctions on Iran
- Review: 'Classic Krakauer' is pure adventure and risk
- The Latest: China asks UK for more info on truck victims
- Iraqi officials say 2 protesters killed, more than 100 wounded in clashes with security forces in central Baghdad
- Defending champion Svitolina wins against at WTA Finals
- Quiz: What do you know about Athens?
- The Latest: Iraqi officials: 2 protesters killed in Baghdad
- Taiwan president meets with Luxembourg delegation for first time
- Police probe 3rd Milwaukee interstate shooting in 2 weeks
- EU hosts Venezuela migrant talks as region struggles to cope
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan launches new organization
- Iraqi authorities impose nighttime curfew in capital amid anti-government protests, clashes with security forces
- Jack Reacher is in deep trouble in Lee Child's 'Blue Moon'
- Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
- Markets Right Now: S&P 500 on track for record high
- Vietnam receives documents from UK on truck victimsVietnam receives documents from UK on truck victims
- English Standings
- National Hockey League
- Trump suggests impeachment was reason he kept IS raid secret
- Stocks open busy week on track for record high
- Christians, Muslims, Jews unite against assisted suicide
- Justice Dept. appeals order on Mueller grand jury testimony
- 2 Russian Olympians banned in doping cases
- Former FBI agent indicted in Greitens case faces March trial
- For college basketball, a season begins on the brink
- The Latest: Schiff: WH building 'powerful' impeachment case
- Victims of IS attacks warn fight against terror is not over
- Allison Moorer details tragic family legacy in memoir
- Hong Kong protesters use skin and ink to support movement
- The Latest: Authorities identify 2 killed in Texas shooting
- Adobe continues service to clients in Venezuela
- Jury selection starts for suspect in fiancee burning case
- Egypt policemen charged in torturing street vendor to death
- Mexico City investigates 42 skulls in drug lair
- Police fatally shoot man during motorist assist in Oklahoma
- The Latest: Trump in Chicago for visit amid protests
- Ajax defender Dest chooses to play for US national team
- Column: Woods tied with Snead, and no one else is close
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 3-9
- Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat that it accused of spying
- US extends TPS for El Salvador citizens living in US
- NCAA poised to move toward allowing athletes to make money
- US travel industry to Chinese tourists: What trade war?
- British lawmaker Vaz faces suspension over drug scandal
- Soviet-era dissident Vladimir Bukovsky dies
- Will the UK hold snap elections?
- Macau: Is Hong Kong's neighbor China's 'poster child'?
- Hungary, Slovenia urge EU to speed up Serbia accession talks
- South Africa announces water restrictions as dam levels drop
- Man pleads not guilty in deaths of 4 sleeping on NYC streets
- Supporters rally for US man charged in Anguilla killing
- Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko out 5 months with shoulder injury
- Dates set for special election to fill Rep. Cummings' seat
- Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide
- Officer charged in shooting faces judge for first time
- Gaza's Hamas says ready for Palestinian elections
- Air Force's mystery space plane lands, ends 2-year mission
- Extremist attacks in northern Burkina Faso kill at least 19
- Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter
- Russia, Ukraine fail to clinch gas deal amid fears of cuts
- Man shoots, injures 2 outside mosque in France
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Jaap Stam quits as Feyenoord coach after 4-0 defeat to Ajax
- Florida child migrant detention facility shuts down
- British PM Johnson accepts 3-month Brexit extension, but says it's against his will and urges EU to grant no more delays
- Republican Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon won't seek reelection
- Robert Evans, iconic producer of 'Chinatown,' dies at 89
- Column: Truex rout creates chaos in NASCAR's playoff field
- Ribéry banned for 3 matches for pushing assistant referee
- NYPD officer out of coma, hospital days after chair attack
- Investors return to Saudi Arabia as lucrative oil IPO looms
- Minnesota clergy, ICE critics want bishop name off building
- Wounded dog back on job after tracking Islamic State leader
- Utility says power lines may have started 2 California fires
- Walgreens to shutter in-store clinics, add Jenny Craig sites
- Tate Modern aims to take 'personal' look at Andy Warhol
- Judge: Virginia cannot ask marriage applicants about race
- A world's most famous bakery shares secrets in a new book
- Texas man guilty of stalking, threatening Taylor Swift
- Georgia plant agrees to close in fight over gas emissions
- US proposes cutting off funds for Chinese telecom equipment
- Basketball player sues school after assault during practice
- Arkansas lawmaker, civil rights attorney John Walker dies
- Arrests made in killing of American prosecutor in Micronesia
- UK Parliament rejects Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for Dec 12 election, leaving country in grip of Brexit impasse
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- Clashes in post-election dispute shut down much of Bolivia
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- Park Service drops new rules for protests in Washington
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will try again to secure December election with new bill in Parliament
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Gazidis: Milan must invest in youth to restore glory days
- PGA Tour Statistics
- The Latest: Trial starts in Colorado missing woman case
- Haiti president requests US humanitarian aid amid protests
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Kobach acknowledges he failed to properly supervise staff
- Ballpark boos a rarity for shielded president
- Ex-Michigan State president to stand trial; trustee quits
- S&P 500 index closes at a record high for the first time since July; Nasdaq composite is near its own all-time high
- Greece wins European creditors' approval to repay IMF early
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Norm Stoneburgh, former star for CFL's Argonauts, dies at 84
- Netanyahu aides questioned in possible witness harassment
- Monarch butterflies arriving late in Mexico
- Greek Standings
- Greek Results
- Google falls short on third-quarter profit
- Anti-doping agencies subjected to 'significant' cyberattacks
- Texas sheriff says a man suspected of opening fire at an off-campus college party, killing 2, has been arrested
- Student whose wife is missing charged with child abuse
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Tiffany, Microsoft rise; Prologis; PG&E fall
- Gospel artist Kirk Franklin says he's boycotting Dove Awards
- GOP death-penalty opponents look to new effort in 2020
- Pence to enter Trump in New Hampshire primary
- Danish Standings
- Danish Results
- South Dakota asks court to let execution proceed
- Doctor gets 2 years prison in bribe scam over painkiller
- Argentina election to deepen South America's fragmentation
- CEO will tell Congress that Boeing made mistakes on Max jet
- Morocco wants women, minors held in Iraq, Syria to come home
- BC-US--Index, US
- Jets' Adam Lowry suspended 2 games for boarding
- 2020 Democrats commend troops, not Trump, for Syria raid
- Mexican ex-cop jailed for 4th time _ after 3 prison escapes
- WADA pushes Russia doping decision to December
- Stocks set another record. The champagne's still corked.
- Feds: Brothers with alleged Hezbollah ties are 'dangerous'
- Grandfather charged in Puerto Rico cruise ship death
- Trump-Netanyahu embrace boosts progressive Jewish Americans
- AP PHOTOS: Wildfires batter northern, southern California
- Arizona elected official accused of adoption fraud suspended
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Bronx steps in 'Joker' movie become a tourist attraction
- From hated to hero: Dwight Howard's Hollywood comeback story
- Business Highlights
- Envoy for North Korea expected to get No. 2 State Dept. job
- Vermont to remember man who took his life fighting progress
- Congresswoman's exit prompts question of equity amid scandal
- Two men wounded by far-right gunman in French mosque shooting
- Germany: Porsche begins online sales
- UK Parliament rejects Johnson's latest bid for election
- MEPs to visit Kashmir after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi
- Pope Francis: Vatican's archives will no longer be 'secret'
- House to take vote on impeachment inquiry
- Vermont remembers farmer who refused to sell for interstate
- Facebook employees sign letter opposing political ads policy
- Beyond Meat raises sales forecast despite competition
- Andonovski aware of expectations as new US women's coach
- Oklahoma governor, lawmakers weigh in on opioid judgment
- Red Wings acquire Perlini in trade with Blackhawks
- Trial opens in lawsuit over 'Frankenstein' use of remains
- Scientists: People getting too close to Hawaiian monk seals
- Steelers RB Samuels misses 2nd straight game with knee issue
- WTA Finals Results
- Newly elected Bogota mayor a 'huge step forward' for women
- Trumps hand out Halloween candy, greet kids at White House
- 'Maleficent' edges 'Joker' for weekend box-office crown
- Yankees pitching coach Rothschild fired after 9 seasons
- Sources: Sessions exploring possible Senate run
- Wildfire forces LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger to flee
- Steelers moment of silence commemorates synagogue shooting
- Lawyer: Honduran government could be behind prison murder
- Man gets prison for stealing lemur from California zoo
- USGS says a 6.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Philippines
- Powerful quake shakes southern Philippines
- McKinzie is early favorite in Breeders' Cup Classic
- Portis rallies Knicks past Bulls 105-98 for first win
- White House official to testify that he twice raised concerns with superiors about pressure on Ukraine for Biden probe
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Pistons edge Pacers 96-94, keep Indiana winless
- SailGP to return to San Francisco, New York in 2020
- Not over yet: New US Syria mission after al-Baghdadi death
- Schmaltz's shootout winner lifts Coyotes over Sabres
- Video shows Chinese businessman deported from Taiwan for defacing Lennon Wall
- Automakers side with Trump in legal fight with California
- US-Taiwan Pacific leadership program opens in Taipei
- Schmaltz helps Coyotes beat Sabres in shootout
- AP source: Jets trade Leonard Williams to Giants for 2 picks
- Lowry scores 26 as Raptors beat Magic 104-95
- Taiwan, Philippines discuss key issues at labor meeting in Taipei
- Middleton scores 21, leads Bucks past Cavaliers 129-112
- Cable TV sees market decline in Taiwan
- Official says shark bites 2 men on Great Barrier Reef
- Khawaja given test lifeline with Australia A call-up
- Westbrook scores 21 as Rockets beat Thunder 116-112
- Curry leads Warriors to first win, 134-123 over Pelicans
- US Afghan peace envoy takes push for peace to Pakistan
- Embiid scores 36 as 76ers top Hawks 105-103 to stay unbeaten
- Portis, Knicks beat Bulls 105-98 for 1st win of season
- Whisenhunt fired as Chargers offensive coordinator
- Google gets green light to infuse NT$26 billion into Taiwan
- Leader of protest-hit Hong Kong warns of recession risk
- Spurs remain unbeaten with 113-110 win over Trail Blazers
- China billionaire Jack Ma 'challenges' US boxer Floyd Mayweather to boxing match
- China’s Xi renews commitment to Hong Kong amid protests
- EU delays Brexit to Jan. 31; Johnson election bid fails
- Hong Kong authorities disqualify pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong from upcoming local council elections
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Steelers overcome slow start, drop winless Dolphins 27-14
- The Latest: Joshua Wong disqualified from local HK elections
- Today in History
- Survey: Kids' appetite for online video doubles in 4 years
- Vaccine shows promise for preventing active TB disease
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine
- French referee Garces to handle Rugby World Cup final
- Nuggets remain undefeated with 101-94 win over Kings
- Kolbe set to return for Springboks in Rugby World Cup final
- Taiwan's Economic leading indicators move higher for 9th straight month
- Mitchell's last-second FT lifts Jazz over Suns 96-95
- Russia and Cuba rebuild ties that frayed after Cold War
- Miller scores 2, Canucks get 5 in 1st and drub Panthers 7-2
- Seychelles leader: No time for 'blame game' in climate fight
- Through Monday, October 28, 2019
- Swedish YouTuber shoots video of Taiwan Pride Parade
- National Hockey League
- Dolphins still winless, squander lead in loss to Steelers
- Expanded Conference Glance
- AP PHOTOS: Canadian Arak resurrects bygone Persian drink era
- Hong Kong disqualifies democracy activist Joshua Wong from local elections
- Kawhi's 30 propels Clippers to 111-96 win over Hornets
- Taiwan passes special budget allowing purchase of F-16V fighters from US
- 3-year-old in S. Taiwan in vegetative state after choking on peanut
- Athlete compensation comes front and center for NCAA
- European Parliament members in Kashmir in rare foreign visit
- Ex-top UN refugee official, Japan's Sadako Ogata, dies at 92
- Taipei mayor looks ahead to 2024 presidential election
- Taiwan's MOEA collaborates with Philippines to host APEC forum
- Australian sentenced to 36 years for murder, rape of Israeli
- Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong barred from election
- 'Bring it on': Vunipola relishing brutal battle with Boks
- China dust storm could hit Taiwan by tomorrow
- Iraqi official, eyewitness say 13 people killed in Shiite holy city of Karbala as masked gunmen open fire on protesters
- 2019 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA to tee off on Oct. 31
- Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV says start of initial public offering of state oil giant Saudi Aramco planned for December 4
- Iraqi official raises death toll to 18 killed in shooting attack on protesters in Shiite holy city of Karbala
- Saudi-owned TV: Public offering for Aramco coming next month
- Tokyo officials feud with IOC over Olympic marathon switch
- Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 hits all-time high
- 18 killed in attack against protesters in Iraq's Karbala
- Osaka out of WTA Finals because of injured right shoulder
- AIT sponsors US high school students to visit Taiwan
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southern Philippines, kills 5, injures dozens
- Pakistan shuts art exhibit denouncing deadly police raids
- North Korea rejects meeting with South over resort
- Taiwan official attends refugee aid event on Thai-Myanmar border
- With each pitch at Series, call gets louder for robot umps
- Taiwan's GLORIA attracts NT$6 billion in investments at US conference
- Taiwan ambassador meets with US deputy assistant secretary in Belize
- UK prime minister to push for an election _ again
- Egypt officials: 1 policeman, 13 militants killed in Sinai
- China accuses US of 'economic bullying' over equipment ban
- Cambodian police keep up search for British backpacker
- Nepal man shatters record for scaling world's highest peaks
- Taiwan's Digital Twin technology selected for R&D 100 Award
- Australian consumer watchdog sues Google over location data
- German-based Chinese author calls for press freedom in China
- One-time rival of Germany's Merkel assails her leadership
- German economy minister falls leaving stage at IT event
- Turkey detains 3 IS militants planning attack
- ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
- Bill gives Taiwan's firefighters legal right to scrub dangerous missions
- Three bike tours available in E Taiwan's Taitung
- Egypt arrests train conductor after youth jumps to his death
- Ukraine's leader stands firm on bank's nationalization
- Erasmus and co have Boks poised for a 3rd World Cup title
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Germany charge 2 suspected former Syrian secret police
- Heavy rains, landslide in Cameroon's west kill at least 13
- UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tells his shadow Cabinet that he'll back an early election
- Ukraine's official: disengagement underway in war-torn east
- More employers offer workers help paying off student loans
- Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report
- The Latest: UK Labour chief Corbyn to back an early election
- Kansas prosecutors to drop charges of false rape report
- 19 show horses die in northwestern Georgia barn fire
- EU-led conference raises $133 mln for Venezuela migrants
- Argentina's Grossi chosen to head UN nuclear agency
- Texas officer shot during traffic stop, 2 suspects held
- Putin to visit EU nation Hungary as Russian influence grows
- Israel calls for policy to address crime wave in Arab towns
- EU probes Hungary for possible breach of state aid rules
- UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says "we're going out there to win" in the early election now likely in December
- Taiwan Legislature ratifies 5 Central Election Commission nominees
- Beirut residents scuffle with protesters at city roadblock
- The Latest: Trump denounces 'sham' impeachment probe
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 'A 1-week journey': Wilkinson urges England to seize moment
- Dutch prosecutors seek 6-year sentence in Wilders death plot
- China promises no tech transfer, more finance access
- Cape Town awarded 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens
- Counter-protesters in Beirut attack, ransack main anti-government protest site in Lebanese capital
- Chinese underground construction site collapses, killing 8
- Taiwan government under fire for agricultural policies
- Union rep hopeful as Chicago teachers' strike enters 9th day
- The Latest: Hezbollah supporters ransack Beirut protest site
- Cranes remove bus partially swallowed by Pittsburgh sinkhole
- Japanese Results
- Japanese Standings
- Yemen officials: Defense minister escapes attack on convoy
- Rights groups blast new Greek asylum rules
- Pakistani court suspends conviction of ailing ex-PM Sharif
- European lawmakers in Kashmir amid tensions
- British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn backs December election
- ICC bans Bangladesh skipper Shakib in anti-corruption case
- Kathy Mattea named WVU distinguished artist in residence
- From Paris, with love: Rodin's Thinker at Abu Dhabi Louvre
- Barty upset by alternate Bertens at WTA Finals
- De Boer makes a most satisfying comeback with Atlanta United
- London Fire Brigade heavily criticized for apartment fire
- Indiana officer fatally shoots man after traffic accident
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Taiwan Open of Surfing attracts record number of contestants
- Markets Right Now: Stocks start lower on Wall Street
- 2 dead as training aircraft crashes in northern Cyprus
- Husband charged in slaying of Iowa health care administrator
- MOFA stages human rights workshop
- Swiss lament glacier melting as UN focuses on mountains
- English Standings
- Boeing CEO faces questions over plane involved in 2 crashes
- Going somewhere? Some places offer trips to the unknown
- National Hockey League
- Early elections in UK have mixed fortunes for key parties
- World Bank: Weak economy to pull down energy, farm prices
- S&P 500 hangs close to record after mixed profit reports
- Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri says he's reached a 'dead end,' will submit his resignation to the president
- Pending home sales reached a 21-month high in September
- AP sources: Hinchcliffe to be replaced at new McLaren team
- 55-year-old Benn cancels fight after shoulder injury
- The Latest: Lawyer blasts charges in toddler's cruise death
- UK police seek 2 brothers in container death case
- Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw dazzles with sheer variety of jobs
- Golf Glance
- Sheriff's office: 2 bodies discovered buried at Texas beach
- Millennial Money: Don't let anxiety rule your finances
- UEFA closes Bulgaria stadium for fan racism at England game
- Family cites hockey as factor in Pavelich legal woes
- Russia: Blast near armored vehicles in NE Syria, no injuries
- Despite Supreme Court ruling, seized Land Rover not returned
- Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine
- A federal judge has blocked an Alabama abortion ban that would make the procedure a felony in nearly all cases
- Potential listeria contamination leads to apples recall
- Guinea-Bissau president dissolves government ahead of vote
- Israeli PM hopeful Gantz vows mixed Western Wall prayer area
- German restaurant accidentally serves hash cake at funeral
- AP Source: Predators agree to terms with Josi on 8-year deal
- Brazil's Corinthians win Women's Copa Libertadores
- Federal judge blocks Alabama's tough abortion law
- Here's the single phrase to watch for from the Fed this week
- Lawyer blasts charges in toddler's cruise ship death
- French government: Seize guns to reduce domestic violence
- Small plane crashes in neighborhood; houses on fire
- Truckers strike snarls traffic across Mexico
- UK likely to hold rare winter election with Brexit on table
- China accuses US of ‘economic bullying’ over equipment ban
- Grizzly bear that attacked biologist last year is relocated
- Earthquake in Philippines triggers landslides
- Entering US via Mexico — why are so many Indians risking their lives?
- Concert promoters turn away from facial recognition tech
- The Latest: Rescue ship to land in Sicily with 104 migrants
- US finalizing rule to allow farmers to legally grown hemp
- Israeli military intercepts drone over Gaza
- Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update
- Russian defense minister hails military ties with Armenia
- The Latest: Some north of San Francisco lose power again
- EU Court slams Bosnia over 11-year election gap in Mostar
- Immigration official says US-Mexico border crisis not over
- Teen's family says he complained of bullying before death
- Police: Gunmen kill 5 Indian laborers in Kashmir
- Minnesota teen gets life, parole chance in execution slaying
- Military wants more rules for turbines near nuclear missiles
- Gag order issued for couple accused of leaving adopted girl
- Delta's new Terminal C is opening at NY LaGuardia Airport
- French mosque shooter tested for mental health problems
- The Latest: Chicago mayor blasts union's 'political' demands
- Serbia asks Russia's help to fight blaze on Bulgaria border
- UN chief: Drafting new Syria constitution is step to peace
- AP Exclusive: Middleman helped Saudi give to Obama inaugural
- Column: 82 and 26, the standards of Woods and Mickelson
- Lawsuit: Muslim boy questioned at Ohio school about religion
- Bengals bench Andy Dalton, turn to rookie after 0-8 start
- Mexico ex-governor's wife detained in London
- The Latest: Plane wreckage lodged in home; pilot missing
- The Latest: NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
- Prince's posthumous book released as fans continue to mourn
- Egypt FM says US to host talks on Nile dispute next month
- Davis Love III to make the move to broadcast booth at CBS
- American convicted in CIA kidnap skips Italian justice
- Explosion reported at 2nd Iowa gender reveal party
- Abortion clinic seeks court order, new license to stay open
- French Senate debates Muslim headscarf bill
- Missouri health chief thinks abortion clinic deal possible
- Amazon spends big to remake Seattle's liberal City Council
- Top Tunisian ministers are fired after new president elected
- Lyft, Uber will ask California voters to block employee law
- Actor Jared Padalecki accused in assault at his Austin bar
- Rams send CB Aqib Talib, pick to Dolphins for late-rounder
- Chileans reject president's concessions, plan new protests
- Sony shutting down online-cable service PlayStation Vue
- Beverage companies aim to get bottles recycled, not trashed
- Lawsuit: Fertility doctor used own sperm to impregnate woman
- University of Arizona switches from UA to UArizona for SEO
- AP Explains: What's next after Lebanon PM resigns
- Pence tells troops in Texas that terrorism fight 'goes on'
- Los Angeles prosecutors reject Kevin Spacey sex battery case
- Tulsi Gabbard: Release documents related to Saudis and 9/11
- James back in Colombia squad for friendlies in US
- Bodies of 3 children, 1 adult found in Houston-area home
- Violent clashes escalate in Bolivia over election dispute
- French president inaugurates Jewish center in Paris
- APNewsBreak: State investigating MIT lab radiation complaint
- Mayor of Mexico City suburb shot dead
- Texan gets 3 years over fake PAC funding in 2016 election
- Democrats unveil impeachment resolution; vote is on Thursday
- Suspended Indianapolis priest in court on sex crimes charges
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- House nears OK of bill punishing Turkey for Syria incursion
- Nielsen says World Series is a snooze for most TV viewers
- Mexico mass grave yields total of 42 bodies
- Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 21-27
- Little Rock schools brace for possible teachers strike
- Britain set to hold an early election on Dec. 12 after bill passes in House of Commons
- Suzuki out of Nats lineup again vs. Astros in World Series
- Spanish Standings
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Spanish Results
- AP source: Trent Williams ends holdout, reports to Redskins
- Atlético held to 1-1 draw by Alavés in Spanish league
- Alphabet, Grubhub fall; General Motors, Xerox rise
- Mexico earthquake led experts to 1500s mural
- Legal challenge to Peru congress closure clears first hurdle
- Appeals court hears dispute over pipeline compressor station
- The Latest: Scherzer throws in outfield, says 'I'm good'
- Argentine Results
- Argentine Standings
- All-America Watch: Oklahoma State's Hubbard nation's top RB
- The Latest: Missouri health department tracked periods
- Adviser in impeachment spotlight has only-in-America story
- Government braces as oil spill nears coral reef
- Acting DHS secretary to testify; subpoena withdrawn
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- UN chief is blunt: Women remain excluded from peace tables
- Scorsese, De Niro and Pacino on time and 'The Irishman'
- Jordan recalls ambassador to Israel to protest detentions
- Business Highlights
- Gnabry, Müller save Bayern from German Cup upset in Bochum
- Facebook sues Israeli company over WhatsApp spyware
- Comey tells law students US not facing constitutional crisis
- The Latest: House OKs bill punishing Turkey for Syria move
- Inter wins 2-1 at Brescia to move top of Serie A
- UK Parliament paves way for December general election
- Bulgaria sanctioned over Euro qualifier racist chants
- Iran, Russia lash out at US plans to protect oil in Syria
- John Legend co-writes new take on 'Baby It's Cold Outside'
- Immigrant victimized by ICE forgery doesn't have to pay fees
- Judge tosses Pittsburgh gun laws passed after massacre
- Venezuela's battle to keep prized Citgo hits US courts
- NFL teams did their wheeling and dealing early this year
- House recognizes Armenian genocide in rebuke to Turkey
- Paper: Family suit in police shooting settled for $2 million
- The Latest: Police: Man fatally shot by officer had hammer
- Arizona official pleads not guilty in adoption fraud case
- Brothers with alleged Hezbollah ties plead not guilty
- Man City, Leicester, Everton through to League Cup quarters
- 'Tarzan' actor's son unarmed when fatally shot by deputies
- Papadopoulos seeks California seat left vacant by Rep. Hill
- AT&T says HBO Max streaming service will launch in May
- FAA expands order for inspections of certain new Airbus jets
- Yeovil wins FA Cup qualifier originally stopped over racism
- After killing, GOP skeptics still doubt Trump foreign policy
- Biden's communion denial highlights faith-politics conflict
- The Latest: Pittsburgh plans appeal after gun laws tossed
- Cruz's $12 million option for next season exercised by Twins
- California utility says it may have sparked deadly 2018 fire
- Frustration rises amid another round of California blackouts
- Investigators: A tree branch blown into power lines started Monday's fire in Los Angeles that forced thousands to flee
- China and West clash over claims Beijing oppresses Uighurs
- Report: Kidnapping of migrants up in southern Mexican
- Trump attends fundraiser for House Republicans
- Mattel 3Q results helped by resurgence of iconic Barbie
- Review: Scorsese's 'The Irishman' is mature and melancholy
- Winless Dolphins are again underdogs against Jets
- Cavs picking up G Sexton's third-year contract option
- Hawks' Trae Young injured, leaves game in Miami
- Landeskog the hockey horse out of Breeders' Cup Sprint
- J&J says new tests find no asbestos in recalled baby powder
- HBO orders 10 episodes of 'Game of Thrones' prequel
- Grenfell Tower report criticizes London fire brigade response
- England's response to All Blacks haka results in fine
- Mexico suspends consul over statutory rape case
- Svechnikov's lacrosse goal leads Carolina past Calgary 2-1
- Brexit ballot: UK lawmakers back December 12 election
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Tainan Arts Festival logo scrapped amid plagiarism accusation
- Monster China dust storm triggers red pollution alerts in N. Taiwan
- Krejci returns with goal, assist as Bruins beat Sharks 5-1
- Crosby has 3 points, Penguins drill Flyers 7-1
- Taiwan's foreign minister visits Paraguay with agricultural delegation
- Butler makes his Miami debut, Heat top Hawks 112-97
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Red Wings beat Oilers 3-1 to end 8-game losing streak
- Ovechkin caps big night with OT goal, Caps beat Leafs 4-3
- Rangers score 3 goals late in 3rd period, beat Lightning 4-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Crosby, Simon lead Penguins to big win over Flyers
- Police clear protesters from Panama's congress
- Taiwan to invest NT$6 billion in 5G infrastructure: minister
- A look at what protesters in Chile have to say
- Read to lead All Blacks for last time in bronze game v Wales
- Bonino's hat trick leads Predators over Blackhawks 3-0
- Mexican ex-border state governor extradited to US
- N Korean women team to skip football competition in S Korea
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Military: 5 indigenous killed, 6 hurt in Colombia massacre
- Radulov's hat trick keys Stars' big rally to beat Wild 6-3
- Mexican Standings
- Mexican Summaries
- Police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict
- England test star Sam Burgess retires with shoulder injury
- Nats' manager Martinez ejected after disputed interference
- Gatland rings changes for his last match as Wales coach
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Butler debuts for Heat as Miami beats Atlanta 112-97
- Today in History
- What to expect from Mad Max? World Series goes to Game 7
- Strasburg, Nats top Astros 7-2, force World Series Game 7
- Fed is expected to cut rates but may offer little guidance
- Student performance lags on Nation's Report Card
- Army colonel says push to investigate Biden concerned him
- Tour of California canceled for 2020, race future in doubt
- Eastman School of Music scraps China tour over ban of South Korean members
- Threat to US elections not limited to Russia in 2020
- Trump's Rust Belt revival is fading. Will it matter in 2020?
- Taipei 101 disappears as China dust storm attacks Taiwan
- Sounders upset league-best LAFC 3-1 to reach MLS Cup final
- Clippers extend contracts of guards Shamet and Robinson
- Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1
- Tsai has no plans to attend Mayday concert: Taiwan Presidential Office
- Return of Peronism - and Cristina - raise hopes in Argentina
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Fowler sets franchise record in Ducks' 7-4 win over Jets
- Colonel testifies he raised concerns about Ukraine, Trump
- China detains Japanese professor in Beijing
- Taiwanese woman is finalist for Amazon's top entrepreneur under 30 award
- New York City expected to pass bill banning foie gras
- AP Interview: Mass shootings haunt federal prosecutor
- AD has 40 points, 20 rebounds in Lakers win over Grizzlies
- US to send security envoy, commerce secretary to ASEAN meet
- Through Tuesday, October 29, 2019
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Mexican Summaries
- Protests in Iraq and Lebanon pose a challenge to Iran
- Top-line injuries to Blues and Avalanche shake up Central
- AP investigation finds African migrants starved, raped and tortured in Yemeni town that profits from human smuggling
- For migrants, stopover in Yemen often means rape and torture
- Wives of Taiwanese business people returning from China boost retail sector
- US Senate passes TAIPEI Act by unanimous vote
- McIlroy looking to end a great year on a big note
- What to expect from Mad Max? World Series goes to Game 7
- Searchers look for man seen on YouTube falling on Mount Fuji
- Saudi energy minister: Saudi Aramco's public offering 'soon'
- China backs decision to exclude Hong Kong candidate Wong
- Swedes used towels, rope on shark bite victims in Australia
- Lutheran sisters recall nursing those wounded at Berlin Wall
- China likely to boycott International Air Safety Summit in Taiwan
- Palestinian woman shot trying to stab Israeli troops
- Hong Kong should recognize legal responsibility in murder case: Taiwan MAC
- Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with French rival Peugeot to create one of the world's largest automakers
- Taiwan's economic growth surges past Japan, S. Korea
- Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with French carmaker Peugeot
- Pingtung International Kite Festival to take flight in S. Taiwan
- US envoy nominee promises support for Taiwan
- Turkey summons US ambassador, condemns House resolutions
- Malawi fights tsetse flies, disease after wildlife relocated
- Taipei 101 named among 50 most influential skyscrapers in world
- Kleber scores 14 points as Mavericks beat Nuggets, 109-106
- Asian shares mostly lower following Wall Street losses
- AT&T says HBO Max streaming service to launch in May for $15
- Hong Kong protests delay bank deal for Taiwan’s Fubon
- Conservationists fear hundreds of koalas died in wildfires
- AT&T says HBO Max streaming service to launch in May for $15
- Japan excels as World Cup host, must ride the rugby wave
- Tokyo governor challenges IOC over move of 2020 marathon
- UK's party leaders brace for Brexit election
- Lions Super Rugby team appoints Ivan van Rooyen head coach
- Right-wing Brazil president gives fiery Saudi Arabia speech
- US wraps up Pakistani visit; Afghans set demands for talks
- Instagrammers go cuckoo over Taiwan's Kochia field
- Sinckler could be England injury worry ahead of rugby final
- White House launches website aimed at addiction treatment
- S. Korean Chef introduces Taiwan's food on TV
- KMT legislator claims Tsai plagiarized her own research
- Struggling Deutsche Bank posts loss amid restructuring costs
- Warren's no top-dollar fundraiser pledge includes big caveat
- Sony says 1H net profit off 15%, upgrades full year forecast
- Taiwan's science and technology ministry celebrates 60th anniversary with two-day forum
- China's supporters, critics clash at UN over human rights for Uighurs
- Swedish activist declines prize: climate doesn't need awards
- Federer pulls out of season-opening ATP Cup in Australia
- Instagram bans drawings and images with suicide content
- Hundreds of 'rare' koalas feared dead in Australian bushfire
- ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
- Cranberry farmers want to build solar panels over their bogs
- The Latest: Stocks dip as investors look to Fed decision
- All Blacks aim to start next World Cup streak with bronze
- Molinari still trying to regain momentum lost at the Masters
- Former surfing executive to be sentenced in admissions case
- Florida fast train to connect Miami cruise port with Orlando
- UK's Brexit deal estimated to cost almost $100 billion
- French filmmaker Tolt releases 'Don’t go to Taiwan'
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Volkswagen warns of slowing global auto markets
- Health minister of Taiwan ally St. Vincent carries paralyzed youth up mountain
- Lebanese army opens major roads after premier's resignation
- Deal for Nordic units of Thomas Cook could save 2,300 jobs
- 4 migrants die, 1 missing en route to Spanish islands
- London fire chief defends actions in Grenfell Tower blaze
- Muslim headscarf debate divides France, in climate of hate
- UN: More than 7 million malaria cases in Burundi outbreak
- Christian group tries to ban naked Joan of Arc oratorio
- Hungary nixes NATO statement on Ukraine due to minority spat
- Israeli PM rejects conspiracy claim in Rabin's assassination
- Taiwan court awards compensation to Sunflower protesters removed by police
- Dutch construction workers protest environmental rules
- Ex-Serb fighter gets 20 years for burning civilians
- The Latest: Bolton said to warn about Giuliani Ukraine role
- Kevin Hart: World forever changed by car wreck
- Singapore metro goes retro Taiwan
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- AP-NORC poll: Halloween plans, from candy to costumed pets
- Polish zoo to take in tigers stranded for days at the border
- South African police arrest foreigners camped at UN office
- Erdogan: Joint patrols with Turkey and Russia start Friday
- R. Kelly up for status hearing in Chicago federal case
- Fastest climber of 14 highest peaks to return to mountains
- Taylor Swift to receive artist of the decade award at AMAs
- Migrants sleeping rough in streets of Bosnian town
- Taiwan gives citizenship to financial expert known as ‘Mr. Taiwan’
- Salvage shops offer sustainable decor with a story
- Cambodia police chief fears British tourist has drowned
- Sudan drawing down troops in Yemen in recent months
- Police chief: Turkey detains 100 over Islamic State ties
- In blow to US, Denmark will allow joint German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project under the Baltic Sea
- Denmark allows Russia-Germany gas pipeline
- Pakistan activists criticize government for new coastal body in Gwadar port
- Tokyo, IOC feud over 2020 Olympic marathon venue
- The Latest: Fire danger warnings blanket parts of California
- 2 killed in suspected al-Shabab attack on Kenya police post
- Buster Douglas to promote long odds against Tyson to inspire
- Dog fatally mauls 4-year-old boy in suburban Detroit
- Australia beats Sri Lanka by 9 wickets to clinch T20 series
- Elina Svitolina qualifies for semifinals at WTA Finals
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Germany ups fight against anti-Semitism, far-right extremism
- Californians struggle after latest blackout hits 1.5 million
- Tillerson testifies in suit over Exxon's climate accounting
- Political gadfly is 1st to officially sign up for NH primary
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- Amazon shootout with Brazil police leaves 17 dead
- Myanmar court gives actors 1-year jail term for satire
- Facebook agrees to pay fine in Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Melania Trump, Karen Pence survey emergency response in SC
- English Standings
- Pakistan steps up security ahead of rally in Islamabad
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Hockey League
- Chilean president cancels Asia-Pacific and climate summits due to continuing protests
- Pilot killed when plane crashed into house was avid flier
- Stocks fall ahead of Fed's interest rate decision
- Chile scraps Asia-Pacific and climate summits amid protests
- Boeing CEO faces another grilling on Capitol Hill over Max
- Bolivia says OAS team to audit disputed election
- Gymnastics coach charged with taking indecent liberties
- Madonna statue returned by Britons to Argentina at Vatican
- Mexican soldiers told Chapo's son to call to stop attacks
- German government sees slightly lower tax income
- McConnell: Impeachment measure denies Trump 'basic rights'
- The Latest: Migrant rescue ship arrives in Sicily
- Molson Coors restructuring as beer sales decline
- With DHS head departing, unclear who will be in charge
- News outlets: Authorities responding to a plane crash near an apartment complex in the Atlanta area
- Plane crashes near apartment complex in Atlanta area
- Michigan dad charged following autistic son's pool drowning
- Northam bounces back from blackface scandal to campaign
- Migrant rescue ship arrives in Sicily after 12 days at sea
- Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide
- Court extends detention of suspects in Dutch farm mystery
- Trump pick for Russia envoy faces questions about Ukraine
- NATO chief lauds Ukraine's weaponry pullback in the east
- Capuchin monkey injured during Kansas zoo break-in has died
- UEFA charges Celtic, Lazio for incidents in Europa League
- US official predicts Islamic State will replace slain leader
- Smog-plagued Warsaw to limit access by car, coal heating
- Death toll from Cameroon landslide rises to at least 42
- 'Friday' actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- AP announces 2 photo leadership appointments
- Court OKs conviction of pharma executive Shkreli's ex-lawyer
- McLaren confirms Askew and O'Ward for 2020 IndyCar lineup
- Fire official: 1 killed in plane crash at Atlanta-area townhome; 2nd person on plane unaccounted for
- Oregon ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll ahead of Baylor, Stanford, Maryland and UConn
- The Latest: 1 killed in plane crash in Atlanta area
- Hundreds of migrants in Libya flee detention, cite hunger
- World's oldest woman dies aged 123
- Denmark gives go-ahead for Nord Stream 2 Russian pipeline segment
- UN members divided over China's treatment of Uighur minority
- Oregon women are No. 1 for first time in AP Top 25 poll
- Slaying of 5 indigenous leaders shocks Colombians
- US filmmaker Oliver Stone praises Putin for role in Syria
- Ex-skier Hauke sentenced for sports fraud in doping case
- News agency reports Iran released labor activist on bail
- Taiwan should lead calls for new democratic international body to replace UN
- Anti-government protests in Iraq gain momentum
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- The Latest: White House still plans China deal in November
- Brazil president blasts news media 'scoundrels'
- Georgia Supreme Court temporarily halts man's execution
- Bishop shot at church wedding still in critical condition
- Biden allies file paperwork to create super PAC
- EU Brexit negotiator says the risk of no-deal Brexit remains
- Design concepts unveiled for Pulse memorial, museum
- Longtime NHL executive Jim Gregory dies at 83
- RIGHT AT HOME: Design and décor with British flair
- Yum Brands shares fall on GrubHub investment
- Thiem and Tsitsipas reach Paris Masters 3rd round
- Texas officials testify to lawmakers about mass violence
- Gas cylinder blast kills 5 children in Bangladesh
- Vindman testimony fills gaps on Trump Ukraine call
- Review: Erivo engages in imperfect but important 'Harriet'
- Review: Hootie & the Blowfish return but new album blows
- 49ers look to end 8-game skid vs. NFC West rival Cardinals
- Dick Advocaat hired as Feyenoord coach to succeed Jaap Stam
- Federal Reserve cuts rates for 3rd time this year but signals it will pause its rate reductions
- UN climate leaders scramble after Chile unrest cancels talks
- Trump defends Alaska governor amid recall push
- Text of the Fed's statement after its meeting Wednesday
- Ruff ride: Dog struck by car rides inside bumper for miles
- Financier agrees to give up claims to millions of dollars
- McGregor hated having to lie about reprising role as Obi-Wan
- Trump presenting highest military honor to Green Beret
- 'Frustrated' Browns QB Mayfield storms away from interview
- Paralyzed by protests, Lebanon's fiscal crisis worsens
- Linda Hamilton makes return count in new 'Terminator' film
- Keystone pipeline leaks oil in eastern North Dakota
- Israel to review security aspects of foreign investment
- Agency: No alert system at Texas facility damaged by fire
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- US watchdog warns of 'improper influence' in tariff process
- Alabama offers reward for missing stepdaughter of UFC star
- Truex quietly rolling toward a 2nd NASCAR championship
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Looking ahead to 1st playoff rankings
- Harris campaign makes cuts at HQ, moves more staff to Iowa
- Former Juul exec alleges company shipped tainted products
- Hungary's Orban: Good relations with Russia are a necessity
- Chile says Copa Libertadores final will go ahead as planned
- Uber shareholder asks Delaware court to revive lawsuit
- College Football Picks: High stakes even as top teams rest
- Researchers: Chicago must overhaul homicide investigations
- Iraqi security officials say 2 rockets fired into Baghdad's fortified Green Zone area, 1 soldier killed
- Freebies are the key hook in new 'streaming wars'
- Nobel laureate Murad wants justice after al-Baghdadi killing
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Man gets prison for throwing rock that killed Michigan rider
- USA Hockey increases penalty for racial or derogatory slurs
- Twitter bans all political advertisements
- The Latest: 1 soldier killed in Iraq rocket attack
- The Latest: New York City passes bill banning foie gras
- Lowe's joining Home Depot in cutting concerning chemical
- Napoli draws 2-2 against Atalanta in Serie A
- WTA Finals Results
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Mattel and GE march higher while Yum, C.H. Robinson slip
- Top Trump official regrets immigrant medical relief decision
- Big D: Dallas renames street Nowitzki Way to honor Dirk
- How much are college athletes' names and images worth?
- Connecticut court rules frozen embryos can be destroyed
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Beyond Netflix: A look at what you get with new streamers
- Facebook stock jumps after solid 3Q results
- Argentine Standings
- Argentine Results
- US economy grows at modest 1.9% rate in third quarter
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Suzuki back in Nats lineup for World Series Game 7 vs Astros
- Forecasters: Subtropical Storm Rebekah forms in the north Atlantic; centered 745 miles (1,200 km) west of the Azores
- Police: Couple, 2 juveniles found shot dead; son in custody
- Subtropical Storm Rebekah forms in north Atlantic
- English soccer club Derby fires captain in car-crash fallout
- Apple overcomes iPhone slump with strong fiscal 4Q showing
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Pirates claim former Rockies reliever Howard off waivers
- The Latest: Verlander won't be available for Game 7
- Kovalev hopes to cash in on Alvarez weight jump
- Head of US Central Command says Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was buried at sea after raid on compound
- BC-US--Index, US
- The Latest: Islamic State leader buried at sea, US says
- Doctor at Missouri abortion clinic defends patient care
- Top Trump adviser next in impeachment hearing hot seat
- 2 more Ohio executions delayed amid lack of lethal drugs
- Horse racing's tragic, wild ride culminates at Breeders' Cup
- Minshew Mania travels abroad, debuts in Jaguars' 2nd home
- Gooding due in court to face new sex misconduct allegations
- Fiat Chrysler merger with PSA appears headed for approval
- Order to 'stick to sports' has Deadspin site in open revolt
- Santa Anita explores possible return to synthetic surface
- Trump National Security Council aide Tim Morrison resigns on eve of congressional testimony in impeachment probe
- Father, 3 children killed in mudslide in Guatemala
- Military dog hurt in al-Baghdadi raid is K-9 combat veteran
- US House OKs protections near historical park in New Mexico
- Russia: Victims of Stalin-era purges unearthed in Siberia
- Business Highlights
- Opinion:John Bercow redefined the role of UK Parliament speaker
- Frictionless travel facilitates trade — and human trafficking
- Russia's new submarine test-fires ballistic missile
- Liverpool ousts Arsenal 5-4 in shootout after 5-5 draw
- Morocco and Polisario at odds over disputed Western Sahara
- Angela Merkel visiting India to bolster ties amid China's growing clout
- China's first Fridays for Future sees teen planting trees
- Belgian police find 12 migrants alive in refrigerated truck
- Dortmund comes from behind to beat Gladbach 2-1 in Cup
- Everything's Rosie; Nix's return bolsters Steelers' run game
- Oklahoma judge rejects challenge to 'permitless carry' law
- Scottish Standings
- Scottish Results
- Benzema leads Madrid to 4-0 win over Leganés
- Trump to attend UFC fight Saturday in New York City
- Nagy envisions Bears bouncing back, like Chiefs in 2015
- New Mexico State to start developmental men's soccer program
- US sued over health insurance rule for immigrant families
- Bills coach criticizes past regime for 'irresponsible' moves
- Review: In 'Motherless Brooklyn,' 'Chinatown' goes East
- Atlético eliminates Man City in Women's Champions League
- Redskins say Williams failed physical for helmet discomfort
- House Democrat takes lonely stand as impeachment skeptic
- Lyft loses money again but eyes profits in about 2 years
- The Latest: Fiat Chrysler-PSA merger closes in on approval
- Barry Frank, sports TV, marketing pioneer, dies at 87
- Police say fire at Shuri Castle, a world heritage site on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, nearly destroys it
- 6 killed, 2 wounded in Mexican prison riot
- Texas attorney convicted of scamming drug traffickers
- What's next: House investigators summon Bolton to testify
- Chargers hope promoting Steichen can help fix offensive woes
- Wildfires outside L.A. threaten homes, spare Reagan library
- Hackers plead guilty in data breach that Uber covered up
- Fundraiser posts $3 million bond on campaign finance charges
- Pompeo criticizes China and long-held US views on country
- Kolbe back for Springboks for World Cup final vs England
- United Auto Workers says the union has a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining
- Burnouts on Hollywood Blvd: F1 drivers bring racing to LA
- Cricket Australia has record surplus during "healing" year
- Elderly Frenchman charged over Bayonne mosque attack
- Japan's justice minister resigns over election campaign fraud allegations, a 2nd Cabinet minister quitting within a week
- 'A bold step': Democrats laud Twitter for political ad ban
- New drinks help Starbucks pull in more US, Chinese customers
- Japan justice minister resigns in election fraud scandal
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Ford, auto workers union reach tentative contract agreement
- Longtime player, broadcast Ron Fairly dies at age 81
- Chile cancels climate, trade summits amid protest chaos
- Nikola Vucevic, Magic rally to beat Knicks 95-83
- Embiid, Towns ejected as Sixers rout T'Wolves 117-95
- Video shows fire break out at Japan's Shuri Castle
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Cohen partner gets probation in tax fraud case
- Love, Thompson lead Cavaliers past Bulls 117-11
- Springboks captain Kolisi gets his chance to make history
- Johnson lifts Lightning past Devils 7-6
- Samsung Electronics says third quarter profit fell 56%
- Pacers beat Nets 118-108 for first victory of season
- US ties Japan 0-0 at Under-17 World Cup, needs win vs Dutch
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- DeLeon goal sends Toronto to MLS Cup final, beat Atlanta 2-1
- US House committee passes TAIPEI Act, members call for recognition of Taiwan as country
- Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 1
- Draisaitl, Oilers roll past Blue Jackets 4-1
- At least 3 killed, including child, in attack in Mexico City
- Walker scores 32 points, Celtics rally to beat Bucks 116-105
- Johnson sends Lightning past Devils 7-6
- Siakam scores 19 of 30 in 3rd, Raptors beat Pistons 125-113
- Embiid brawls with Towns, 76ers beat Timberwolves
- England selects unchanged team for Rugby World Cup final
- Lillard leads Trail Blazers past Thunder 102-99
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Binnington leads Blues past Wild 2-1
- Harden scores 59 points, Rockets outlast Wizards 159-158
- Fed cuts rates for a 3rd time but signals it will now pause
- Former III, HP Taiwan chairman leaps to his death from Taipei building
- Mexico pledges to fight cross-border sewage spills
- Cardboard cutouts of Mayor Han occupy Kaohsiung City Council
- Mexican Standings
- World Series Champions
- China's factory activity falls amid weak demand, trade war
- Washington Nationals beat Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 for first World Series title in franchise history
- World Series Most Championships
- Clutch Kendrick lands winning blow as Nats take World Series
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Today in History
- Japan's Shuri Castle engulfed by fire
- Japan Justice Minister Kawai quits amid election fraud allegations
- Qantas rejects calls to ground Boeing 737s on crack reports
- Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title
- Near party-line vote expected on impeachment ground rules
- Former Trump adviser next in line to be asked about Ukraine
- Thai entrepreneur pushing insects as the snack of the future
- Border wall, impeachment battle imperil budget progress
- Stable costs but more uninsured as 'Obamacare' sign-ups open
- Chile cancels climate, trade summits amid protest chaos
- Stephen Curry leaves game after landing hard on left hand
- Hinch: "I'll have to live with" bullpen decision in Game 7
- Former AIT chairman receives diplomatic medal from Taiwan
- Pakistani officials say fire on a train caused by cooking gas stove kills at least 16 passengers in Punjab province
- Fire on moving train kills 16 passengers in central Pakistan
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- No Kashmiri flag, constitution under Indian-imposed changes
- Price stops 33 shots in Canadiens' 4-1 win over Coyotes
- Conley breaks out, Jazz beat Clippers as Leonard rests
- Ghoulish gaffe: Danish cyclist sits for pic on Taiwanese family tomb altar
- Huberdeau scores early in OT, Panthers rally to beat Avs 4-3
- US official says Indo-Pacific vision doesn't mean domination
- Curry breaks left hand in another embarrassing Warriors loss
- Pakistani government official: Death toll from fire caused by cooking gas stove on speeding train rises to 46
- Twitter bans political ads ahead of 2020 election
- The Latest: Death toll from Pakistan train fire rises to 46
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Cricketer Maxwell to take break due to mental health issues
- Boeser, Pettersson push Canucks to 5-3 win over Kings
- Expanded Conference Glance
- North's Kim sends condolences to Moon over mother's death
- Mexican Summaries
- Scientists say quarter of all pigs could die of swine fever
- Pakistani rescue official: Death toll from fire on train jumps to 62, with many injured still in critical condition
- Through Wednesday, October 30, 2019
- From lunchtime with his kids, to playing in World Cup final
- Report says CIA-trained Afghan forces behind war atrocities
- Hamilton on 'good hunting ground' at US Grand Prix
- Taiwan President Tsai and ex-Premier Lai might meet in public Nov. 2
- Q&A: Things to know about feud over Tokyo's Olympic marathon
- Asian markets follow Wall Street higher after Fed rate cut
- ASEAN Basketball League to tip off with two teams from Taiwan
- Hornets rally from 14 down to beat winless Kings 118-111
- Twitter pulls back on political ads, but pitfalls await
- Frozen in time, US Embassy a monument to Iran hostage crisis
- Rendon made sure when Nats were down, they were never out
- 3rd strong quake this month kills 5 in southern Philippines
- CIA-trained Afghan forces 'committed war crimes' report
- National Palace Museum to introduce new iTaiwan Museum Pass
- Fiat Chrysler, PSA Peugeot boards approve merger of two automakers, which will create $50 billion company
- Taiwan and Japan reach agreement on mutual recognition of organic products
- Fiat Chrysler, PSA Peugeot boards approve merger
- Apple TV Plus joins streaming wars with Oprah but no library
- German farmers take Merkel govt to court on climate targets
- Taiwan deputy foreign minister to visit Tuvalu after government change
- Taiwan's president calls on APEC members to maintain dialogue after summit cancellation
- Israel rearrests female Palestinian activist in West Bank
- Fire-ravaged Shuri Castle built with timber from Taiwan
- WildAid: Eddie Peng Journeys to Save Sea Turtles
- South Korean military says North Korea has fired unidentified projectile
- S. Korean military says North Korea fires projectile
- Li delights home crowd and takes lead in Shanghai
- Berlin Wall's fall stokes memories of lost hopes in Russia
- Taiwan's foreign minister concludes visit to Paraguay
- Hong Kong enters technical recession as economy shrinks for 2nd straight quarter amid protest turmoil
- Amid China's economic downturn, Taiwan's MAC warns of risks to cross-strait relations
- Hong Kong in recession as protests slam retailers, tourism
- UK opposition Labour Party to kick off election campaign
- Carlsberg sees strong sales in Asia and Western Europe
- Taiwan and US to conduct joint cybersecurity exercises
- Han compares Taiwan-China ties to 'bastard and daddy relationship'
- Ukraine's leader hosts NATO chief in Kyiv
- Taiwan's CIB ready to receive Hong Kong murder suspect for trial
- Lebanon struggles to reopen roads as sit-ins continue
- Car bomb in Turkish-held part of Syria kills at least 5
- US senator warns of narrowing military gap with China, Russia
- Libyan coast guard intercepts 200 Europe-bound migrants
- Gareth Bale back on transfer watch after trip to London
- Sri Lanka candidate pledges laws against religious extremism
- Hong Kong Halloween protest rally aims to test mask ban
- Joseph, Japan among rugby's elite in award nominations
- Dog helps police ID pedestrian hit by vehicle
- Germany's president wraps up US charm offensive in Boston
- Nigeria lifts ban on 2 prominent humanitarian groups
- China denies reports of professor spying in Belgium
- Ukraine's plan to sell farmland raises fears of foreigners
- Cambodian police say body of British backpacker found at sea more than 30 miles from where she disappeared
- German court acquits ex-Deutsche Bank bosses of fraud charges
- Elite runner's close call inspires road safety campaign
- Ivanka Trump to promote women's prosperity in Morocco
- England, Boks meet in a RWC final not for the faint-hearted
- Rugby World Cup Daily Schedule
- Divisive UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow bows out
- China pledges support for private market, no stimulus plans
- Report: Explosion at steel mill in Iran kills worker
- Body of British backpacker missing in Cambodia found
- Photo of the Day: UC Irvine scholar tries Domino's Taiwan pearl milk tea pizza
- FIFA database opens legal cases to more scrutiny
- 20 Taiwan documentary films tour Thailand
- Rights envoy urges Greece to transfer migrants to mainland
- Eurozone grew 0.2% in Q3 as shaky recovery continues
- Nelly Korda and Mi Jung Hur share first-round lead in Taiwan
- African swine fever threatens every country: OIE
- The Latest: Hungary and Poland break EU law on migrants
- The Latest: Fire erupts in San Bernardino, torching homes
- 3-time Olympic rowing champion Reed paralyzed after stroke
- Taipei City Government consultant denies sexual harassment
- ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
- The Latest: Ex-Trump adviser arrives for impeachment session
- As economy slows, new ECB head Lagarde faces big challenges
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 12 soldiers in Niger killed by suspected Boko Haram fighters
- AP-NORC Poll: Trump approval steady as impeachment rages
- Merkel's conservatives in Germany seek an end to sniping
- Taiwan defense ministry awarded compensation in minesweeper scandal
- The Latest: Fiat Chrysler posts loss amid merger deal
- St. Louis official 'horrified' by gay discrimination defense
- Nintendo 2Q net profit jumps from Switch Lite sales
- Top-ranked Barty advances to semifinals at WTA Finals
- Halloween and the souls trapped in purgatory
- Mongolia arrests 800 Chinese citizens in cybercrime probe
- Modi’s government strengthens hold on India-administered Kashmir
- Cambodia: Body of missing British tourist found at sea
- Disabled California seniors in complex left behind in outage
- Striking Chicago teachers: We'll return if classes made up
- Security firm says Chinese hackers intercepted text messages
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Berlin divided again as Union hosts Hertha in Bundesliga
- Legal fight begins over Minnesota abortion laws
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Report: Death toll from Yemen's war hits 100,000 since 2015
- Israeli drone comes under fire over Lebanon
- The Latest: Pelosi summons Democrats to chamber for vote
- Paralympics not planning to follow Olympic marathon switch
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street
- Principal whose Holocaust remarks went viral is fired
- Iraq's protests spread to another Baghdad bridge, 1 killed
- UK police interview US diplomat's wife about fatal crash
- Turkey defense minister says 18 Syria government soldiers captured during military operations in northeast Syria
- The Latest: Turkey says it captured 18 Syrian soldiers
- English Standings
- National Hockey League
- Real estate stocks surge as investors balance risk
- Keystone oil pipeline leaks 383,000 gallons in North Dakota
- Rudy Giuliani associate seeks relaxed bail conditions
- William Hughes, 20-year New Jersey congressman, dies at 87
- Iraqi president calls for new election law, says he will approve early elections in response to protests
- TSA finds gun-shaped toilet paper roller in bag at airport
- Stocks move broadly lower as investors turn cautious
- Bolivia: 2 people killed in clashes in election dispute
- US diplomat voices support for North Macedonia's NATO entry
- The Latest: Iraq's president calls for new election law
- The buzz is back at Inter Milan, on and off the field
- Morocco: 4th death sentence over killing of Nordic hikers
- 2 new California fires burn homes, send residents fleeing
- Turkish court rules to free ex-opposition lawmaker from jail
- Hinch looks forward to maple syrup, an NHL game after firing
- Trump says US, China seek new site to sign trade agreement
- Encana moving HQ from Calgary to US, changing name
- State of Virginia sues Teva Pharmaceuticals over opioids
- Zambia's founding leader protests mining project in park
- Syria talks: Possible path toward peace, or another dead end
- Anxious students feeling pinch amid Chicago teachers' strike
- 2 new California fires burn homes, send residents fleeing
- Islamic State group mourns death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, announces successor in audio release
- Divided House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry as Democrats prevail in 1st formal impeachment vote
- Review: Michael Kiwanuka's 3rd album is expressive wonder
- Subtropical Storm Rebekah losing steam in the Atlantic
- Islamic State group announces successor to al-Baghdadi
- The Latest: Mayor calls demand to make up days 'nonstarter'
- Don't let try-before-you-buy shopping bust your budget
- Pilot ejects safely after Air Force F-16 crash in New Mexico
- Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, Baylor's Lauren Cox headline Associated Press women's basketball preseason All-America team
- Commission: Virginia let company defy fishing limits in bay
- Living Planet: Danish farmer returns land to peatlands
- Living Planet: Adaptation & Change
- Pakistan protests: The right-wing challenge to PM Imran Khan
- Ionescu, Cox headline AP women's preseason All-America team
- British fans buy 3,900 tickets for Club World Cup, FIFA says
- India, Naga rebels hold peace talks, but no agreement signed
- BC-GLF--Swinging Skirts Scores
- BC-GLF--HSBC Champions Scores
- SBW grateful to end All Blacks career in bronze playoff
- AP Exclusive: Peruvian loggers charged in Amazon deaths
- Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
- Review: Jeff Lynne does it nearly all himself on new album
- Uber sues Chicago suburb of Skokie over new ride-hailing tax
- Ethiopian unrest death toll rises, government urges order
- Spain offers Madrid as host of December UN climate summit
- Brazil police arrest 8 in US illegal immigration scheme
- The Latest: Senate passes spending bills amid border dispute
- Intimate Freud letter up for sale reveals his softer side
- Utah among the last in US to lay weak beer to rest
- Labrador sworn in at state's attorney's office in Chicago
- Toronto FC gets hot at the right time in run to MLS final
- Jail officer in coma dies after being attacked by inmate
- AP PHOTOS: Romania hosts carving of over 30,000 pumpkins
- Mexico marks Day of Dead on 500th anniversary of Conquest
- Spain: Campaign kicks off ahead of Nov. 10 general election
- Judge issues gag order in Fort Worth officer's murder trial
- Science Says: How seasonal time changes can affect health
- Top-ranked Djokovic reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals
- Texans-Jaguars Preview Capsule
- PSG's attack is strong, but Tuchel has big decisions ahead
- Leaked UN report shows failed investigation on sexual abuse
- Puerto Rico government official resigns amid FBI probe
- Measles saps kids' ability to fight other germs
- F1 unveils news rules for 2021 to improve competition
- Sanders files for New Hampshire presidential primary
- More trick than treat as California fires disrupt Halloween
- 'A group of heartbroken men': Astros fall short of title
- Copa Libertadores final once more troubles South America
- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the teachers union say strike is suspended and classes will resume Friday
- US vaping illnesses rise to 1,888 with pace picking up again
- Indiana woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
- Sources: US envoy in Kabul negotiating hostage release
- Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to new misconduct claim
- 2 Dems who broke ranks on impeachment decry partisan process
- Alabama police: Evidence shows missing stepdaughter of UFC fighter was harmed; is now considered a victim of foul play
- Judge waits to set trial date in Pittsburgh synagogue attack
- The Latest: Police say missing teen considered victim
- Katie Hill blames scandal, resignation on 'double standard'
- Police say missing Alabama college student was harmed
- US officials seize $48M worth of cocaine near Puerto Rico
- Messi and Aguero back in Argentina squad for friendlies
- Netanyahu says lack of response encourages Iran aggression
- Runners mixed on plan to move Olympic marathon out of Tokyo
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Records cast doubt on immigration officials at school claim
- Suit: Starbucks fired white manager after black men arrested
- BB Hall of Fame gets nice array of World Series artifacts
- Liverpool faces fixture pile-up over League Cup game
- Hotel Del Coronado to lay off workers amid major renovations
- Boy Scouts to boost annual youth fees by more than 80%
- 3-2-1-Cookoff! Astronauts to bake cookies with new test oven
- AP Explains: What a Trump impeachment trial might look like
- Police: Man shoots, kills girlfriend in fight over his guns
- UN keeps Darfur peacekeepers but hopes for their departure
- Man surrenders after authorities edit photo to add costume
- South Sudan expels AP journalist Sam Mednick
- Israeli military strikes Gaza after rocket attack
- US role in Syria grows more complex with Trump claim to oil
- Judge upholds law allowing Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel
- Man is returned to Seattle to face charges in 2014 'jihad'
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Xhaka reveals abuse to win back Arsenal fans after outburst
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Jets say Byfuglien had ankle surgery, with team out of mix
- F1: Verstappen calls Hamilton jabs disrespectful
- Tyler Perry's new studio to host 2019 Miss Universe pageant
- Democrats pass package of ground rules for impeachment probe
- Bolsonaro's son criticized after call for Brazil crackdown
- Nats fans celebrate win _ without climbing the light poles
- Judge declines to delay South Dakota execution
- Redskins' Williams reveals cancer scare, explains holdout
- Thousands march in Chile protest after summit cancellations
- Facebook, Apple rise; Twitter, Western Digital fall
- Lawyer indicates Bolton won't testify in impeachment probe
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Mexico rights agency: 30,000 unidentified bodies in 'crisis'
- Trump allies push to unmask whistleblower on Ukraine
- Early and pricey: Trump's World Series ad an expensive pitch
- Business Highlights
- Scottie Scheffler leads PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship
- Nevada suit seeks to protect rare wildflower from mining
- Trump selects second-in-command for State
- Libraries to boycott publisher's e-book policy
- Notre Dame delays plan to cover Columbus murals until 2022
- Suso's goal lifts AC Milan to 1st win under Pioli
- 5 charged in deadly California honey oil lab explosion
- Activists mock Boris Johnson as old Brexit deadline expires
- Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic broke EU law on refugees, says court adviser
- McDonald's in trouble over 'Sundae Bloody Sundae' campaign
- Warriors lose Stephen Curry to broken hand, look for answers
- Trump wants to honor dog from Syria mission at White House
- Altria takes a $4.5 billion hit on Juul amid vaping backlash
- Cynthia Erivo on becoming Harriet Tubman
- Deal gives Ford workers $9K signing bonus; plant will close
- Getafe stops Granada from reclaiming lead of Spanish league
- Ireland to play Australia in Sydney Cricket Ground test
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Argentine Results
- Argentine Standings
- Judge: Searches of ex-CIA employee's home and phones OK
- $2 million Juvenile tops opening day of Breeders' Cup
- WeWork's ex-CEO faces pregnancy discrimination complaint
- US extends civil nuclear cooperation waivers for Iran
- Costumed revelers to kick of 46th NYC Halloween parade
- Another prominent news person defecting from Fox News
- Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended 2 games
- A top United Auto Workers officer faces embezzlement charges
- Arsenal, PSG, Glasgow into Women's Champions League last-8
- Gasper, McKenzie, Turner among players for early training
- Qantas grounds 3 Boeing 737s due to hairline cracks
- London Eye: Watson travels abroad after taking foot to face
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- Trick-or-treater, 7, critically injured in Chicago shooting
- 19 killed when truck plummets into ravine in Philippines
- Cole, Rendon among 131 free agents on market
- North Korea says it test-fired new multiple rocket launcher
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Donald Trump urges Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson to form 'unstoppable force'
- Madrid offers to host COP25 after Chile pulls out
- South Korea searching for survivors after helicopter crash
- Nunn stays hot with 28 points as Heat beat Hawks 106-97
- Trump changes primary residence from New York to Florida
- Failed mission raises doubts about Mexican security strategy
- Turkey relaxes visa restrictions for Taiwan
- Migratory bird species over Taiwan Pingtung hit record highs
- Cute DIY costumes spotted at Tianmu Halloween Festival in Taipei
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- South Korea, U.S. leading after round one of Taiwan LPGA tourney
- China's economy struggles as consumers tighten belts
- Taiwan's TSMC to add 8,000 jobs at its new 3nm fab
- Spain offers Madrid as host of December UN climate summit
- Tkachuk's trickery sends Flames past Predators 6-5 in OT
- Hungarian guests enjoy Taiwan Presidential Office stay
- Tokyo gives in: Olympic marathons head north to Sapporo
- Han parade to disrupt Friday rush hour traffic in Taipei
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Mexican Standings
- Ravens, Jackson takes on Brady, undefeated Pats in Week 9
- Taiwan's economy grows by 2.91% in third quarter
- Garoppolo throws 4 TD passes, 49ers beat Cardinals 28-25
- No. 12 Baylor beats West Virginia 17-14 to improve to 8-0
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Today in History
- Ex-Trump aide confirms Biden probe linked to Ukraine aid
- China vows bolstered legal measures over Hong Kong protests
- South Korea: Search for survivors intensifies after helicopter crash
- Vietnamese turn to traffickers to help chase fortunes
- US jobs data to show whether hiring is still fueling growth
- Pelicans beat Nuggets for first victory of season
- ASEAN meet spotlights advances in trade, sea pact, and rifts
- Ex-officer to be sentenced in fatal shooting of naked man
- Nunn has 28 points, Heat beat Hawks for 2nd time in 3 days
- Taiwan should be open to unification with China: ex-President Ma
- Defense motions on tap in Florida school shooting case
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Failed mission raises doubts about Mexican security strategy
- AP-NORC poll: Most Americans dislike twice-a-year time flops
- Russian tourist caught hawking Taiwan flags
- Impeachment inquiry focuses on White House lawyers
- Pakistani Islamists camp out in Islamabad, urge PM to quit
- Democrats push candidates to fully commit to 2020 nominee
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Asian shares mixed on new US-China trade jitters
- US star makes shortlist for rugby's world player award
- Domi scores in overtime, Canadiens beat Golden Knights 5-4
- England beats New Zealand by 7 wickets in 1st T20
- Plea, sentencing set for killing endangered whooping crane
- Clippers beat Spurs as Leonard scored 38 against former team
- Prince Harry, young Archie send good-luck message to England
- Pentagon awaits possible Amazon challenge over cloud deal
- Through Thursday, October 31, 2019
- Trump stumping in Mississippi ahead of tough governor's race
- Cardinals' rally comes up short in 28-25 loss to 49ers
- Tkachuk scores tying, winning goals, Flames top Predators
- Investigators inspect ruined Okinawan castle for fire cause
- Mexican Summaries
- 5 standout rugby games between England and South Africa
- 40 years on, Iranians recall 1979 US Embassy hostage crisis
- World Cup final: Some players to watch in England vs Boks
- Dubai displays tech reputation with global robotics contest
- Pakistan to use DNA tests to identify train fire victims
- Merkel, Modi meet in India ahead of trade talks
- Russian in Germany charged with illegally exporting military tech
- Lebanon's banks reopen after 2-week closure due to protests
- Farrell's rugby rise from baby sitter to England captain
- Taiwan ranks No. 2 in world in stress
- Kaohsiung investigates restaurant for sacking lesbian
- After beating cancer, Eddie Olczyk continues the fight
- Billy Porter, TLC, Ozuna set for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
- The Latest: Schools shuttered as Ventura County fire grows
- Not out of woods yet, but winds driving California fires die
- Taiwan Presidential Palace Adventure game launches online
- Congo launches large-scale offensive against rebels in east
- Food safety monitoring center to ensure safe lunches in New Taipei City schools
- Fitzpatrick takes 1-shot lead over McIlroy in Shanghai
- International computer vision event in Seoul bows to China over Taiwan
- Cambodia, awaiting political foes, stages security exercise
- Joint Turkish and Russian patrols to begin in Syrian region
- Mongolian government arrests 800 Chinese citizens
- India, Germany agree to boost industrial cooperation
- Yemeni rebels claim they have shot down a US-made drone
- Kolisi says being 1st black captain of Boks 'took its toll'
- Grammys to honor Dr. Dre for trailblazing production work
- Hong Kong government seeks to censor internet comments after mask ban
- Columbia Sportswear moving out of China ‘for better sourcing countries’
- Turkey and Russia launch joint patrols in a northeastern Syrian region under a deal that halted Turkey's offensive there
- Photo of the Day: Xi 'educates' Lebron on minority 're-education camps'
- Court opens way to send ex-Mozambique minister to US trial
- The Latest: Joint Turkey-Russia patrols start in Syrian area
- Taiwan app developer releases 'Free Uyghur' edition
- Son of Taiwan actor sued for obscene behavior at IKEA
- Ex-Vice President Lu calls on Taiwan president to solve 5 scandals
- New Delhi schools shut because of toxic smog
- Taiwanese professor goes missing in China, family denies rumor
- Algerians protest election plan, mark independence war
- Inside Europe 01.11.2019
- Inside Europe: Swiss truffle market attracts thousands
- Inside Europe: Germany calls for international security zone in Syria
- Inside Europe: Swedes resist Solvesborg's 'culture war'
- Inside Europe: Greece toughens asylum law
- Inside Europe: Latvia to naturalize children of 'non-citizens'
- Russia's internet law a 'new level' of censorship: RSF
- Brexit-booster Farage set to launch UK election campaign
- The Latest: Denmark says more Britons seek citizenship
- Iraq's Shiite clerics condemn attacks on protesters
- Kids with autism in UK detained in "horrific" conditions
- Sheriff: Halloween night 'multiple shooting' in N California
- American convicted of child sex abuse in Cambodia
- France cuts jobless benefits as part of Macron reforms plan
- No time left to extend key US-Russia arms treaty: diplomat
- Pakistani court adjourns bail hearing for activist's father
- RWC: New Zealand 40, Wales 17
- Mi Jung Hur cards 66 for lead in Taiwan Swinging Skirts
- All Blacks veterans finish with bronze after win over Wales
- BC-RGU--RWC Glance
- Rugby World Cup Scoring Leaders
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Most Rugby World Cup Caps
- London Bridge inquest raises questions on Security Services
- Most Tries in a single Rugby World Cup
- Minimum temperatures to fall below 20 degrees in Taipei next week
- 'Unacceptable': Trick-or-treater injured in Chicago shooting
- UK police urges suspects in truck death case to surrender
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Storms destroy Pennsylvania houses, cause power woes
- High jumper suspended for doping 1 month after worlds
- AP-NORC poll: Many support inquiry but it's not top priority
- Dutch emission reduction targets probably won't be met
- Australia completes 3-match T20 sweep over Sri Lanka
- Nordic stock markets disrupted by technical problem
- Senior DPP officials advocate President Tsai's reelection at Taiwan New Century Foundation event
- Cambodian official says British backpacker died of drowning
- Pink or blue? Some gender reveal parties take dangerous turn
- US added 128,000 jobs in October despite temporary drag from GM strike as auto plants shed 41,600 workers
- Spain outraged by court's light treatment of gang rape case
- The Latest: US employers added solid 128,000 jobs in October
- Japanese Standings
- Japanese Results
- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office says 4 people have been killed in the shooting in Orinda, California
- Warren health care plan pledges no middle class tax increase
- Indian guru Rajneesh's ex-aide to star in new documentary
- U.S. Senate defense authorization bill cuts parts involving Taiwan
- Elina Svitolina wins again at WTA Finals
- Health officials disclose another romaine outbreak, now over
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Udinese fires Igor Tudor after conceding 11 goals in 2 games
- Markets Right Now: Job gains send stocks higher
- Departing All Blacks coach Hansen fires off parting shot
- Crafty move: German spies take foreign agents to Oktoberfest
- Lebanon court sentences man to death in UK woman's death
- Water supply in Taiwan to remain sufficient, despite dry season
- 2 men killed at Utah Halloween party, authorities say
- English Standings
- National Hockey League
- Flooding in East Africa affects more than 1 million people
- Google buys Fitbit for $2.1B, stepping back into wearables
- Surprisingly good jobs report drives early gains for stocks
- Loughlin, Giannulli to fight new charges in admissions case
- Brazil authorities zero in on ship suspected of oil spill
- ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
- Slovenia police say 2 migrants drown crossing from Croatia
- Police officer retires after far-right group ties revealed
- Botswana's president sworn in after stable election
- Report: RFK granddaughter died of drug overdose
- False shooting call prompts response in Vermont, Quebec
- Election violence erupts near Bolivia's presidential palace
- Trump to host World Champion Nationals to the White House
- U.N. climate office confirms that December's global climate meeting will take place in Madrid, after Chile cancellation
- Taiwan manufacturing activity returns to expansion mode
- The Latest: Police: Gang member target of Halloween shooting
- A new hope for Star Wars on Disney Plus in 'The Mandalorian'
- Trade body: China can hit US with sanctions worth $3.6 bln
- UN confirms Madrid as new location for climate summit
- Charges: St. Louis officer shot unarmed suspect in back
- The Latest: California shooting house rented for reunion
- Conor McGregor fined in Ireland for assault
- Trump changes primary residence from New York to Florida
- Armed man at Walmart pleads guilty to reduced charge
- The Latest: Vilsack says Warren health care plan unrealistic
- Former US Rep. Traxler of Michigan dies at 88
- Chen leads short program at Internationaux de France
- China's economy struggles as consumers tighten belts
- Can India realize its ambitious renewable energy targets?
- Remains of Coast Guardsman who died in WWII camp comes home
- University of Texas fraternity closes over hazing claims
- Miranda Lambert is bold, funny and ready to rock again
- Illinois man suing attorneys over wrongful murder conviction
- Whale protectors score second win of week in federal court
- Mexico: US interested in Sinaloa cartel's fentanyl businesss
- Texans QB Deshaun Watson dons visor at practice in London
- Police: Jamaican female soccer player killed during fight
- UFC fighter Jon Jones adds $25K to reward for missing woman
- US urges Kosovo to resume dialogue with Serbia
- Ellen Burstyn talks women in film, Pacino interview, #MeToo
- Autopsy shows 8-foot python fatally strangled Indiana woman
- AP Explains: Argentina's next leader preps foreign policy
- Lebanese man sentenced to death in 2013 mosque bombing
- The Latest: Rescue ship with 88 migrants in Italian waters
- Popular LGBT club in Slovenia capital attacked, no injuries
- Kelly, No.16 Notre Dame facing red-hot Virginia Tech
- After 12 years, Gatland leaves a legacy of belief at Wales
- Top-ranked Djokovic crushes Tsitsipas to reach Paris semis
- What do 2020 Democrats say about California fires? Not much.
- Xhaka set to be out of Arsenal side after anger with fans
- Cypriot driver in trouble over foot-stunt footage
- India, US to enhance cooperation in combating terrorism
- Tony-nominated actress Ann Crumb dies from cancer at 69
- BC-GLF--HSBC Champions Scores
- BC-GLF--Swinging Skirts Scores
- Prosecutor: Brother of Giuliani associate eyed in probe
- 'Epic moment:' Democratic candidates to woo voters in Iowa
- F1: Verstappen fastest in first practice for US Grand Prix
- Inmate to ask South Dakota Supreme Court to delay execution
- Fight over energy policy fuels Virginia election spending
- The Latest: Opening session of luge championships canceled
- Minnesota company snubs time change by removing clocks
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- WTA Finals Results
- Favorites, top contenders for Day 2 of Breeders' Cup
- Column: IOC marathon edict should give pause to other cities
- ESPN and Formula One reach new 3-year US broadcast deal
- Alvarez moves up to take on big puncher Kovalev in Las Vegas
- Hamlin racing for NASCAR title with torn labrum in shoulder
- US alleges Russia meddling in Chilean protests
- Rule would let faith-based groups exclude LGBT parents
- Trump taps cancer specialist from Texas hospital to run FDA
- Strike-ending deal will shape Chicago schools for years
- In California blaze, Spanish-speaking immigrants find help
- How Warren and Sanders pay for Medicare for All
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Justices to consider key SEC tool in securities fraud
- Nazi crisis? Dresden votes to better protect minorities
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Oklahoma parole board OKs largest-ever US mass commutation
- Fire damages historic Poconos resort; guests safely evacuate
- Schiff says impeachment transcripts could come next week
- Rhode Island man sentenced for role in lottery scam
- Biden reaps $5.3M online donation surge amid Trump attacks
- Freddy Galvis' $5.5 million option exercised by Reds
- Woman arrested in Peru held in 2 Las Vegas-area killings
- Israel says it intercepts 7 rockets fired from Gaza
- Malian army says 15 soldiers dead after attack on forces
- Curry undergoes hand surgery, to miss at least 3 months
- Kenya's Mary Keitany eyes 5th NYC Marathon title in 6 years
- Layoffs, office closings for Harris' New Hampshire campaign
- British police say all 39 people found dead in container truck last week believed to be from Vietnam
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Advocates rally for the start of Oklahoma permitless gun law
- The Latest: UK police believe 39 truck victims Vietnamese
- St. Louis, KC seek tougher gun laws amid violence uptick
- Former Georgia officer convicted of aggravated assault, other crimes in killing of naked man gets 12 years in prison
- Colorado climber suffers frostbite, has legs amputated
- AP source: Mets decide to hire Beltrán as manager
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Expanding US footprint is like walking in quicksand for F1
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Reports: US launches review of China-owned video app TikTok
- Danish Standings
- Danish Results
- Cuba: we provide only moral support for Latin protests
- US Steel and Qorvo post gains while Avis and Arista decline
- Poll shows red flags for both sides in impeachment inquiry
- Texas officer who shot at dog but killed woman resigns
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Union says it will try to organize Delta flight attendants
- BC-US--Index, US
- The Rock, Trump headline UFC card without a title fight
- Former Oklahoma congressman resigns from NRA's board
- Democrat Beto O'Rourke ends presidential campaign
- US not among initial qualifiers for 3-on-3 hoops at Olympics
- Hinch-clipped: McLaren boss calls IndyCar change business
- Nationals decline Matt Adams' $4 million option
- Dutch Standings
- Dutch Results
- Patriots QB Tom Brady impressed with Hamilton's F1 career
- Sony sets 'Into the Spider-Verse' sequel for 2022
- Beto O'Rourke announces he's dropping 2020 presidential bid
- Trump names Homeland Security official Chad Wolf as department's next acting head; 5th person to lead DHS
- Mahomes listed as questionable for Chiefs' game vs Vikings
- Hoffenheim beats Paderborn to stretch Bundesliga winning run
- Business Highlights
- French leader PSG humiliated at struggling Dijon 2-1
- Chile backs away from tax breaks on the rich amid protests
- DHS official Wolf named acting head of Homeland Security
- German Summaries
- German Standings
- German Results
- Harrelson, Shannon among Frick Award finalists
- The Latest: Man gets probation for killing whooping crane
- Irish fighter McGregor fined for punching man who refused whiskey
- UN says drafting new Syria constitution will begin Monday
- Mexican agents find heroin inside tamarind candy
- Trump cites Iowa as possible location for China trade deal
- Todd, Higgs, Scheffler share PGA Tour lead in Bermuda
- Mexico's Baja Sur resorts to start charging tourist tax
- French Results
- French Standings
- BC-GLF--Bermuda Championship Scores
- The Latest: Trump skips Asia summits to help GOP candidates
- McKinzie is lukewarm favorite in Breeders' Cup Classic
- UAW leaders send Ford contract to ratification vote
- Groups ask California governor to deter parolee deportations
- El Salvador's homicide rate drops sharply
- Moustakas, Grandal go onto free agent market
- Rangers decline '20 options for new catcher, 2 relievers
- Barneys New York officially being sold piece by piece
- Devils acquire G Louis Dominque from Lightning for '21 pick
- Impeachment investigators ask Rick Perry to testify
- Storm the Court scores 45-1 upset in Breeders' Cup Juvenile
- Sounders sell out MLS Cup final, more than 69,000 expected
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Animal rights activists sue biggest US foie gras distributor
- Theater owners: 'The Irishman' 'deserved better' release
- Blackhawks D Adam Boqvist set to debut
- Lakers' Kuzma set for season debut with James, Davis at Mavs
- Jiménez, Mayfair, Austin share lead at Invesco QQQ
- Zac Posen, red carpet favorite, shuts down fashion label
- UK police say truck victims from Vietnam; 3 suspects held
- US extends protection for 6 nations' migrants for a year
- Taiwan's No. 1 sandwich maker ranked 7th in Asia
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past Magic 123-91
- Nets slow down Harden, Rockets in 123-116 victory
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Lee helps Islanders beat Lightning 5-2 for 8th straight win
- Jakub Vrana scores twice, Capitals rout Sabres 6-1
- Brogdon scores 25 points, Pacers beat Cavaliers 102-95
- India's worst-hit state for encephalitis turning a tide
- Taiwan-invented smart coffee cup wins gold in UK
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Couturier leads Flyers to 4-3 shootout win over Devils
- Aho leads Hurricanes to 7-3 win over Red Wings
- Tatum jumper lifts Celtics to 104-102 win over Knicks
- Taiwan's concept artists make a splash at New York festival
- Islanders win 8th straight, beating Lightning 5-2
- LaVine scores 26 as Bulls beat Pistons 112-106
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Taiwan designates June 8 as National Oceans Day
- David Perron scores in OT, Blues beat Blue Jackets 4-3
- Nets slow down Harden, Rockets in 123-116 victory
- Taiwan parents warned against kids visiting Philippines over polio fears
- Nicaragua court convicts ex-student in New York killing
- Mexican Standings
- Widespread glitches occur on 1st day of 'Obamacare' sign-ups
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Hintz scores twice, Stars beat Avalanche 2-1
- Today in History
- Is the anti-Trump suburban revolt escalating? Watch Virginia
- World Series champs Washington Nationals get their parade
- Time is on your side this weekend as daylight saving sunsets
- Taiwan president and former rival William Lai rally together
- Davis, James carry Lakers past Mavs 119-110 in OT thriller
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Kings knock off Jazz 102-101 to end 5-game winless streak
- Getzlaf's goal, Gibson's 39 saves put Ducks past Canucks 2-1
- German FM appeals for European unity in face of challenges
- Mills scores 31 to lead Spurs past Curry-less Warriors
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Hellebuyck's 51 saves lead Jets past Sharks 3-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- South Africa, England set to meet in Rugby World Cup final
- Through Friday, November 1, 2019
- Mexican Summaries
- The Latest: All Blacks fans at RWC final, but the team isn't
- ASEAN meeting grapples with trade war, territorial disputes
- Taiwan and US dedicate November to innovation and cybersecurity
- Iran student leader says he regrets 1979 US Embassy attack
- Baghdad building now a landmark in anti-government protests
- Pakistani Islamists state sit-in, demand PM resign
- 100 years later, Harvard's Rose Bowl win still surprises
- AP Was There: Harvard wins 1920 Rose Bowl, beats Oregon 7-6
- The Latest: No arrests after Halloween shooting kills 5
- No arrests after California Halloween shooting kills 5
- Founder ‘not surprised’ at record-high TSMC share prices
- UK ends support for fracking due to earthquake fears
- Students and teachers wear black to protest principal of N. Taiwan school
- 5 Taiwanese products receive 2019 R&D 100 Awards
- Outgoing Hansen endorses Ian Foster as All Blacks head coach
- McIlroy takes 1-shot lead into final round in Shanghai
- Hong Kong protesters defy police ban, demand real autonomy
- Taiwan arrests Russian who jumped onto landing gear of departing CAL flight
- Thai Airways chairman resigns as company struggles
- Defending champ Korda leads at LPGA Swinging Skirts
- AP PHOTOS: Pilgrims flock to French town for beach litany
- Chinese-American Navy officer indicted for trying to smuggle boats into China
- Former Taiwan Vice President Annette Lu quits presidential race
- Tear gas clouds downtown Hong Kong as protesters defy ban
- Malian government confirms at least 54 dead in jihadist attack on military in the north
- Malian government says 54 dead in jihadist attack on army
- Tonga beats Australia in huge upset in rugby league test
- Taiwan plans memorial square for democracy activist Chen Wen-chen
- Crews battle last stubborn Southern California wildfire
- Protesters smash windows, vandalize Hong Kong office of China's official Xinhua News Agency, 1st time it's been attacked
- RWC Final: South Africa 32, England 12
- South Africa beats England 32-12 to win its third Rugby World Cup title
- Rugby World Cup Champions
- Rugby World Cup Finals Results
- The Latest: Hong Kong protesters vandalize Xinhua office
- South Africa beats England 32-12, wins 3rd World Cup title
- PFP leader James Soong explores Taiwan presidential bid
- Afghan official: 8 children killed by roadside bomb
- Syrian Christian gunmen deploy against Turkey-backed advance
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Flash mob supports Hong Kong outside Taipei Railway Station
- ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
- Italy arrests 19 in probe of international heroin ring
- 2 bodies found at Texas beach are New Hampshire couple
- Park City won't host World Cup, opener moves to Lake Placid
- RC glider kills woman holding toddler in Taiwan
- Berkshire Hathaway's third-quarter profits decline 11%
- 3 people detained in connection with Swedish explosion
- Iraqi commission says 120 protesters injured near vital port
- Illinois marijuana law aims to undo harm of war on the drug
- Aid group says Italian supply ship rescues 200 migrants
- Svitolina beats injured Bencic at WTA Finals
- Houston mayor's race: crime, flooding, Trump are all issues
- Global Forecast-Asia
- How 'do us a favor' led to Trump impeachment inquiry
- South Dakota set to execute man who stabbed former co-worker
- 'It just happens': Jones, England fall short in RWC final
- Fitbit buy is Google's latest step into gadgetry
- English Standings
- No charges for driver who killed Browns player's girlfriend
- National Hockey League
- Syrian refugee turns to food to rebuild his life in US
- Gretchen Carlson wants to speak freely about Fox News tenure
- Egypt to try conductor who forced youth to jump to his death
- No burden, no pressure as Erasmus steers Boks to victory
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Bournemouth ends goal drought with 1-0 win over Man United
- Iran unveils anti-American murals at former US Embassy
- UAW president taking leave amid corruption probe
- Long-running coal plant on Navajo reservation nears its end
- A look at coal-fired power plants set to close in US West
- Long-running coal plant on Navajo reservation nears its end
- Turkey's Defense Ministry says a car bomb went off in the northern Syrian town of Tal Abyad, killing 13 civilians
- English Results
- English Summaries
- The Latest: Car bomb kills 13 civilians in northern Syria
- Djokovic reaches Paris Masters final after beating Dimitrov
- Indonesian motorcycle rider Munandar dies after crash
- Chen wins Internationaux de France on tough day for Uno
- Brazil says indigenous forest guard killed in Amazon
- Discriminatory chants prompt suspension of Roma-Napoli game
- How 'do us a favor' led to Trump impeachment inquiry
- Norway arrests US far-right activist, seeks deportation
- Heavy winds batter England; some ferries to France suspended
- Trump takes break from impeachment for another kind of fight
- 87-year-old man is 26th cyclist killed on NYC streets in '19
- Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude shakes Bosnia
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- Discriminatory chants mar Roma's 2-1 win over Napoli
- Frankfurt routs 10-man Bayern 5-1 in Bundesliga
- German Summaries
- German Results
- German Standings
- Brazil says oil traces from spill reached marine park
- Levante stuns Barcelona 3-1 after Messi scores opener
- 5 candidates for Algeria's contested presidential vote
- EPL leader Liverpool beats Aston Villa in dramatic comeback
- Walker the hero as City comes back to beat Southampton
- IS says militants from Egypt, Bangladesh support new leader
- Levante stuns Barcelona 3-1 after Messi scores opener
- Scottish Standings
- Scottish Results
- Newcastle pummel charitable West Ham 3-2 in EPL
- Colombia condemns vandalism of menorah monument
- EPL title contenders Liverpool and City leave it late to win
- Assistant scoutmaster charged with sexually abusing boy, 12
- Thousands still without power across Northeast after storms
- Arsenal wastes lead as Wolves grab a point in EPL
- Trossard scores as Brighton beats Norwich in EPL
- Surging Sheffield beats Burnley 3-0 in Premier League
- Firefighters seek hot spots at historic inn struck by fire
- Airbnb CEO says company is banning "party houses"
- Jaguars call up WR Walker, possibly to fill in for Westbrook
- Mexico: 2 dead, 35 homes burned in Baja California.
- Argentine Standings
- Argentine Results
- The Latest: Some allowed to return home amid California fire
- Most Points at Rugby World Cups
- UN team gathers accounts of injuries during Chile's protests
- French Results
- French Standings
- Verstappen fastest in final practice for F1's US Grand Prix
- Pulisic scores again as Chelsea beats winless Watford
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Barcelona upset at Levante 3-1; Atlético held at Sevilla 1-1
- Draisaitl's OT winner lifts Oilers past Penguins
- Dutch Standings
- Dutch Results
- Like old times: Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders for MLS Cup
- Greek Standings
- Greek Results
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Yellowstone: Conflicts involving bears, humans low in 2018
- Rudy Boesch, early fan favorite on 'Survivor,' dies at 91
- No. 14 Michigan beats Maryland 38-7
- Fireworks mar Berlin's first all-city Bundesliga derby
- The Latest: Euro horse wins Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf
- Depay scores injury-time winner as Lyon wins 3-2 at Toulouse
- Harry Higgs takes 2-shot lead in Bermuda Championship
- Scottish protesters call for independence from Britain
- Real Madrid held by Real Betis to 0-0 at Bernabeu
- Chick-fil-A backs Sunday's National Sandwich Day _ oops!
- Mueller documents: Manafort pushed Ukraine hack theory
- Biden defends his 'vision' against Warren's indirect attacks
- US judge blocks Trump's health insurance rule for immigrants
- Draisaitl scores again, gives Oilers OT win over Penguins
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Oklahomans charged with injecting, videotaping woman's death
- Book's late TD run helps No 16 Notre Dame rally past VTech
- Indiana collision between van, horse-drawn buggy kills 2
- Canadian Football League
- Stanford women get special opportunity to face top Americans
- Skulls, masks and dancers as Mexico fetes Day of the Dead
- Dalbec's slam leads US over Netherlands 9-0 in qualifier
- Greece shifts migrants from overcrowded islands to mainland
- Siya's Springboks are exactly what Mandela envisioned
- US Grand Prix Lineup
- US Grand Prix Lineup
- Ottawa's Sabourin taken off ice on stretcher after collision
- Harvick on pole at Texas while other Cup contenders in clump
- Logano in another rift as he eyes title shot at Texas
- Retief Goosen leads PGA Tour Champions' Invesco QQQ
- Gilgeous-Alexander, Bazley lead Thunder over Pelicans
- Jane Fonda spends night in jail after demonstration arrest
- Australian Ashleigh Gentle wins 7th Noosa Triathlon
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Playoff eliminator; Irish persevere
- Macy's Thanksgiving parade balloons already tested in flight
- Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic marred by horse injury
- Georgiev's 32 saves leads Rangers over Predators 2-1
- Protesters trash Xinhua News' Hong Kong office
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Invesco QQQ Championship Par Scores
- Invesco QQQ Championship Scores
- Varlamov, Islanders blank Sabres in 9th straight win
- Mexican Standings
- Drummond, Brown lead Pistons over Nets, 113-109
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Bobrovsky gets 1st shutout for Panthers, 4-0 over Red Wings
- Rittich stops 43 shots as Flames beat Blue Jackets 3-0
- Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets past Magic, 91-87
- Subban, Blackwood lead New Jersey over Carolina
- Drummond has 25 points and 20 rebounds, Pistons beat Nets
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Canadian Football League
- Pastrnak sparks Bruins 5-2 win over Senators
- US eliminated in group stage of U17 World Cup
- Johnsson scores in shootout, Maple Leafs beat Flyers 4-3
- Gurianov scores on penalty shot, Stars beat Canadiens 4-1
- Wiggins' 21 points lead Wolves over Wizards, 131-109
- Former Taiwan president Chiang Ching-kuo's diaries to be made public
- Devin Booker, Aron Baynes lead Suns past Grizzlies, 114-105
- National Hockey League
- Antetokounmpo scores 36, Bucks beat Raptors 115-105
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- O'Reilly scores overtime winner, Blues beat Wild 4-3
- Rugby World Cup's Asian legacy hinges on representation
- Rozier, Hornets hold off Warriors 93-87
- European political alliance condemns China's interference in Taiwan's elections
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Trump absent, ASEAN charts path for trade bloc led by China
- Bell leads half of Texas race for win and Xfinity title shot
- Kuemper gets 1st shutout of season, Coyotes beat Avs 3-0
- Opponents call for Bolivia leader to quit in election spat
- Trump approves plan to cap refugees at 18,000 in 2020
- Baby in critical condition after 5-car collision on freeway in central Taiwan
- Today in History
- Chinese news agency slams 'barbaric' Hong Kong office attack
- F1 US Grand Prix Lineup
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Djurgården wins Swedish league for 1st time in 14 years
- Korkmaz' 3-pointer gives 76er's 129-128 win over Blazers
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Strasburg opts out of Nats deal, $100M, to become free agent
- Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Sharks 5-2
- Service to be held in NC for former US Sen. Kay Hagan
- Chapman, Yankees agree to $48M, 3-year contract
- New Zealand beats England by 21 runs in 2nd T20
- Jones tight-lipped on England future after World Cup loss
- Jets rally to beat Vegas in overtime, 4-3
- Lutheran sisters recall nursing those wounded at Berlin Wall
- Canadian Football League
- Springboks ready for World Cup trophy tour of good hope
- The Rock, President Trump watch Masvidal win big at UFC 244
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Doughty's overtime goal gives Kings 4-3 win over Blackhawks
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Mexican Summaries
- Saudi Arabia announces the start of the initial public offering of its state oil giant Saudi Aramco
- Saudi Arabia formally starts IPO of state-run oil firm
- Darvish, Heyward stay with Cubs, who also keep Quintana
- Through Saturday, November 2, 2019
- Jansen stays with Dodgers, who decline Gyorko option
- Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies
- National Taiwan University and Nespresso launch coffee recycling collaboration
- Alvarez stops Kovalev in 11th round to win 175-pound title
- Castillo declines to opt out of Red Sox contract
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Pakistani Islamists await deadline they set for PM to resign
- NTU students, faculty to raise funds for professor murdered during Taiwan's White Terror
- Rain forces no result in 1st Pakistan-Australia T20 match
- Forestry Bureau to promote 30 tour packages at Taipei travel fair
- Catalans against secession are alarmed by recent violence
- Taipei migrant workers demand abolition of exploitive broker system
- McIlroy wins HSBC Champions in a playoff over Schauffele
- Climate activists nab Macron portraits, divide French judges
- Japan excels as World Cup host, must ride the rugby wave
- Top quotes from the Rugby World Cup
- Defending champ Korda wins LPGA Swinging Skirts in playoff
- Bangladesh grants bail to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus
- Japanese Standings
- Japanese Results
- UN chief urges Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis
- Plans to build Taiwan's largest solar power plant underway
- Iraqis block roads in support of anti-government protests
- UK's Boris Johnson apologizes for missing Brexit deadline
- NATO: Islamic State leader's death a 'milestone' in fight
- Israel's Netanyahu promises covert actions against enemies
- 90-year-old Taiwanese man helps those less fortunate than himself
- Thousands demonstrate in support of Lebanon's president
- Police arrest 2 for beating man they thought was gay
- Supreme leader: Iran has outflanked US since 1979 revolution
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Italian ship with 151 rescued migrants docks in Sicily
- ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
- 1 Year Out: A divided nation lurches toward 2020 election
- Minshew Mania meets London; Patriots try to stay perfect
- Protesters in east Sudan call for disbanding ex-ruling party
- Merkel: 1 million car charging points in Germany by 2030
- Israel may charge policewoman who shot Palestinian in back
- AP-NORC poll: Interest in campaign is growing, as is anxiety
- French minister: New Jan. 31 Brexit date 'not negotiable'
- UN agency for Palestinian refugees launches strike in Jordan
- Tunsil inactive for Texans; Westbrook out for Jaguars
- Global Forecast-Asia
- German swingers' club evacuated after carbon monoxide alarm
- Spanish Standings
- Spanish Results
- Hundreds demonstrate against UAE in Yemen's Socotra island
- Danish Standings
- Danish Results
- Barty beats Svitolina to win maiden WTA Finals title
- Dutch Results
- Dutch Standings
- Taipei police send out safety warning to drivers
- World Rugby players of the year
- Trump now has opening to pull US out of Paris climate pact
- Unheralded Cagliari nears the Champions League places
- Italian Standings
- Italian Results
- 1 person, 1 vote? Maybe not. NYC mulls ranked choice voting
- Vigil held in UK for 39 Vietnamese who died in a truck
- Springboks earn team, coach, men's player of year honors
- Top prospects find options to bypass college in NBA pursuit
- Foreign member of a medic team killed in Syria's northeast
- El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats
- English Standings
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Hockey League
- WTA Finals Results
- The Latest: Watson's eye puffy, arm fine, as Texans up early
- Romanchuk wins NYC Marathon wheelchair by 1 second again
- Greek Standings
- Greek Results
- Djokovic dominates Shapovalov to win 5th Paris Masters title
- Desisa drops out of NYC Marathon after taxing win in Doha
- ASEAN summit: Asia trade bloc deal 'expected' in Feb 2020
- Sanctuary city initiative divides liberal Tucson, Arizona
- Brian Tarantina of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' dead at 60
- Leicester moves 3rd in Premier League with 2-0 win at Palace
- Balotelli threatens to leave soccer field amid racist chants
- Report: 29 injured as bus from Paris to London flips over
- Time ticks away at wild bison genetic diversity
- French Standings
- French Results
- English Summaries
- English Results
- Lawyer: Whistleblower willing to take written questions
- Jepkosgei tops Keitany in marathon debut, wins at NYC
- Argentine Standings
- Argentine Results
- The Latest: Tens of thousands protest in Lebanese capital
- The Latest: North Macedonia detains migrant traffickers
- Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires
- 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is No. 1, but it's no winner
- BC-GLF--HSBC Champions Scores
- Spokeswoman: Flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, TV personality Walter Mercado dies at 88 from kidney failure
- Immigration looms over contested Minnesota school referendum
- German Results
- German Standings
- German Summaries
- Flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado dies at 88
- In fading ritual, WWII rescuer reunites with Jews she saved
- Turkish bus driver slams into stop, stabs people; 13 injured
- Union backs Williams, accuses NFL Network of misinformation
- New York City Marathon Winners
- Bangladesh beats India in T20 game for 1st time
- Cup rookie Tifft focused on what caused seizure at track
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Vardy takes Leicester to 3rd in Premier League
- No looking back: Watson on point as Texans top Jags 26-3
- Bolivian president urges country to wait for election audit
- The Latest: Evacuations lifted for Southern California fire
- Olivia Newton-John's final 'Grease' ensemble fetches $405K
- Bayern Munich drawn against Hoffenheim in German Cup
- The Latest: Harvick goes for 3rd straight Texas fall Cup win
- Israeli PM's son, driver strike settlement over leaked tape
- Demonstrators demand halt to killings of women in Mexico
- Vigil planned for couple found dead at Texas beach
- Democrats prep for open hearings, seek Bolton testimony
- Gomes' injury overshadows Everton's 1-1 draw with Spurs
- Flames, gear and risks of photographing California wildfires
- German champion Bayern Munich has fired coach Niko Kovac
- El Salvador archbishop apologizes over priest sex abuse case
- Former President Jimmy Carter is back teaching Sunday school
- Bayern fires Kovac as coach after 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt
- New York City Marathon Results
- Minshew a flop in London, no sure starter back in Jax
- Nice beats Reims 2-0 to ease pressure on coach Vieira
- Mexican Standings
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins 6th Formula One world title at US Grand Prix
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Hamilton clinches F1 championship No. 6 at US Grand Prix
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Wentz, Howard lead Eagles past Bears 22-14
- Buffalo Bills outrun Washington in 24-9 victory, move to 6-2
- Formula One Champions
- Dolphins get first win of 2019, top Jets 26-18
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Butker's late FGs help Chiefs rally past Vikings, 26-23
- McDonald's says its CEO has stepped down after violating policy by engaging in consensual relationship with employee
- Vinatieri misses late, Steelers edge Colts 26-24
- McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Protests against Pakistan's Imran Khan: Right-wing vs. right-wing
- Brexit leader Nigel Farage rules out UK election bid
- White nationalists seen filming at lynching victim memorial
- BC-GLF--Swinging Skirts Scores
- Brendon Todd shoots 9-under 62 to win Bermuda Championship
- New coach for Bayern; Schalke rallies to beat Augsburg
- Florida State fires coach Willie Taggart after 21 games
- Colorful Columbia Sportswear Co. chairwoman Gert Boyle dies
- Sociedad wins at Granada to pull level with Barca, Madrid
- Group: Illinois restaurant tried to reseat over skin color
- Bears, Trubisky inept on offense again in 4th straight loss
- Warren, Buttigieg circle each other in Iowa as caucuses near
- Vikings' high-powered offense grounded by improving Chiefs D
- Murder trial in British tourist death begins in New Zealand
- US Grand Prix Results
- Bottas' best win and best season lost in Hamilton's shadow
- Rory McIroy wins HSBC Champions in playoff
- McDonald's CEO pushed out after relationship with employee
- F1 US Grand Prix Results
- Biden rallies Virginia Democrats days before state election
- AP Top 25: Navy gives AAC 4 teams, 3rd-most by conference
- Tragedy strikes Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita despite reform
- Haskins efficient in debut despite Redskins' loss to Bills
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Gordon scores twice as Chargers dominate Packers 26-11
- Blaser, Henry win their way onto World Cup skeleton team
- Sabres call up D Lawrence Pilut for trip to Sweden
- Colin Montgomerie wins PGA Tour Champions' Invesco QQQ
- Short-handed Pacers cruise past Bulls for third straight win
- Harvick has Cup title shot after 3rd straight Texas fall win
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Wilson throws 5 TDs, Seahawks outlast Bucs 40-34 in OT
- Allen leads Broncos past Browns 24-19 in first NFL start
- Federal investigators probe Under Armour's accounting
- Attacker bites politician's ear, others slashed in Hong Kong
- Heat take huge early lead, rout Rockets 129-100
- Fox, Hield lead Kings to 113-92 rout of Knicks
- Heat have big first quarter, rout Rockets 129-100
- Taiwan's Hsieh falters in WTA Finals doubles title match
- Arenado, Gordon get 7th Gold Gloves, Greinke 6th
- Brittany Force races to Top Fuel victory at Las Vegas
- American behind fatal RC glider crash in S. Taiwan released on bail
- Rodgers rips Packers' road focus after blowout loss to Bolts
- Furry friends good for mental health: Taiwan foundation
- LeBron James, Antony Davis lead Lakers past Spurs
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Gathering of 3,000 Taiwanese people born through IVF sets new record
- Bus falls into river in Nepal, killing 17 and injuring 50
- Wilson throws 5 TD passes, Seahawks beat Bucs in OT
- Bucs fall short again despite Winston's terrific performance
- Taiwanese businessman to be bestowed Japan's second highest medal for foreigners
- Vrana gets 1st career hat trick, Caps beat Flames 4-2
- Cubs exercise Rizzo's $16.5M option, decline Morrow, Barnett
- Australian publisher appeals Rush's defamation payout
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Asian markets follow Wall Street rise on US jobs data
- Broncos, NFL kick OBJ and Browns while they're down
- Kane scores in overtime, Blackhawks beat Ducks 3-2
- China adds 26 more 'measures' to lure Taiwanese
- Vrana records hat trick, Capitals beat Flames 4-2
- San Francisco: Mayor has easy reelection; vaping on ballot
- Alaska governor cites Trump as he faces recall campaign
- US sells business engagement with Asia as trade war drags on
- Prosecutors retry ex-NFL player Winslow on rape charges
- Former Taiwan president warns Tsai voters not to take Lu's withdrawal lightly
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Through Sunday, November 3, 2019
- Unbeaten no more, Patriots fall to Jackson and Ravens 37-20
- Trump invites ASEAN leaders to US meet after skipping summit
- Doncic has triple-double, Mavericks rout Cavaliers 131-111
- Rate of Alaska fatal plane crashes tops national average
- Today in History
- Trump absent, ASEAN charts path for trade bloc led by China
- 2-year-old falls to his death through gap in central Taiwan bridge
- This Week: Job openings, Wendy's earns, consumer borrowing
- Funeral services to be held for Rep. John Conyers
- Solider said to be Satanist faces court hearing in bomb plot
- Ta-Nehisi Coates' debut novel among Carnegie Medal finalists
- Hazard, Griezmann, Felix struggle for impact at new clubs
- Mexico beats US 8-2 in Olympic baseball qualifying
- Pro-Hong Kong cake disqualified from UK competition
- Impeachment inquiry: How we got here and where we're going
- Asian markets follow Wall Street rise on US jobs data
- Primary election chief back in spotlight after near-ouster
- Afghan official: Kabul to probe Pakistan security complaint
- Trump can begin steps to pull US out of Paris climate deal
- Whistleblower willing to answer GOP questions, lawyer says
- Pence campaigning for GOP governor nominee in Mississippi
- SEC: 'King Perry' used Ponzi cash to live like royalty
- From toast of town to toxic: Facebook CEO on outs with Dems
- India's capital restricts cars as people choke in dirty air
- AP COVERED IT: Iran students seize US Embassy in Tehran
- Iran marks 1979 takeover of US Embassy, hostage crisis
- Radical Pakistani cleric mulls move after PM won't resign
- Key moments in the 1979 Iran hostage crisis at US Embassy
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Leonard's big fourth quarter lifts Clippers over Jazz
- Seoul police investigating BTS member over traffic accident
- Female psychiatrist in bikini waves Taiwan flag at Everest base camp
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Taiwan at forefront of e-bike boom
- Over 1,000 models dazzle at Taiwan Model Show Freedom Cup 2019
- German govt at odds over pensions as deeper troubles lurk
- Protesters close roads, paralyzing Lebanon as crisis worsens
- NFL ICYMI: Do Baker, 2-6 Browns stay patient with Kitchens?
- Macron's China visit underscores economic tensions
- Mickelson's streak of 26 years in the top 50 comes to an end
- New pieces, but Nets not looking different than last season
- Taiwan flags waved at NYC Marathon finish line
- Tolt's 'Don't go to Taiwan' gains 1.8 million views in 1 week
- Hamilton closing in on Schumacher's 7 F1 titles
- Official: Roadside bombing kills 8 civilians in Afghanistan
- Fabio Cannavaro back at China's Guangzhou Evergrande
- East-West divide has left its mark in Berlin, 30 years on
- Iraqi police: 3 protesters killed in Iran Consulate attack
- Vietnam arrests 8 more in Britain trucks deaths
- New Taipei Christmasland to open on Nov. 15
- UK lawmakers electing new speaker to replace John Bercow
- Police: 15 civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir
- 'We made the right choice sticking with Taiwan': Belize foreign minister
- European airline giant buys Spanish carrier Air Europa
- Taiwan joins Cross-Strait CEO Summit in China
- Trump invites ASEAN leaders to US meet after skipping summit
- Moon, Abe meet briefly, agree to more talks to settle row
- Taiwan holds first cyberwarfare exercises with US
- 30 years after Berlin Wall fell, East-West divides remain
- South Sudan faces crisis in forming new coalition government
- Chelsea gets Nov 20 court date for FIFA transfer ban appeal
- Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint
- Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint
- Uganda says no plan to bring bill punishing homosexuals
- 2020 Watch: The questions that will define the week ahead
- Turkey vows to send back IS members to their countries
- Iranian official says Tehran is now operating 60 IR-6 centrifuges, twice as many as before, in violation of nuclear deal
- Kenya judiciary complain of budget cuts
- Taiwan's TSMC denies report US asked it not to sell chips to Huawei
- English teacher in Taiwan resigns over TutorABC's intrusive 'one China' policy
- The Latest: Iran announces new violations of nuclear deal
- Iran official says Tehran is working on prototype centrifuge that's 50 times faster than those allowed by nuclear deal
- Ugandan forces are accused of targeting journalists at work
- Hong Kong police say knife-wielding attacker detained
- Pakistan grants daughter of ailing ex-prime minister bail
- US envoy calls EU decision on Balkans a "historic mistake"
- Execution looms for South Dakota man in co-worker's stabbing
- Cyprus 'golden passports' to be revoked if wrongdoing found
- Jones could be offered England deal until 2023 World Cup
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Fake news? No jobs? Prospective journalists soldier on
- Christian pastor appeals for help in India money case
- Ferrari raises earnings forecast on strong deliveries
- Sale of a single player set up Cagliari's sudden success
- FIFA verdict in Sala case warns of Cardiff transfer ban
- Milwaukee police make arrest after man attacked with acid
- Liz Weston: Speedier payment systems could curb your costs
- Taiwan expands fall and winter travel subsidies with hot spring discounts
- Congolese journalist helping with Ebola crisis slain
- EU condemns new burst of Israeli settlement approvals
- Taiwan's Taipower takes steps to cut coal consumption at Taichung plant
- Golden Globes to honor TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres
- Pirates take 9 crew members from vessel near Benin
- Merkel pays tribute to victims of German neo-Nazi group
- Bourbon can make many foods better
- Clarification: Central African Republic-UN-Sex Abuse Report
- Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar
- The Latest: Trump says whistleblower must testify
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Ukraine postpones 2nd stage of weapons pullback in east
- Ryanair dampens expectations on Boeing Max deliveries
- Jordan says citizens held by Israel for 2 months to be freed
- Taiwan’s Taoyuan top of the pops
- White House lawyer expected to defy impeachment subpoena
- Clashes erupt on third Baghdad bridge with several anti-government protesters wounded by Iraqi security forces
- 3 ancient shipwrecks discovered off Aegean island of Kasos
- 'ICAO should not leave Taiwan behind': transportation minister
- The Latest: Protesters clash with Iraqi forces on bridge
- Storm briefly frees historic barge stuck above Niagara Falls
- Robber hits van in Mexico's Cancun, takes tourist hostage
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Workers fired over skin color reseat bid
- Censorship or caution? Culture war burns in Brazil
- Review: Martin Cruz Smith's latest novel disappoints
- US businessman kidnapped in Tucson was taken to Mexico
- Florida-bound flight makes emergency landing in New Jersey
- Britain's Home Office chief lowers UK terror threat level from severe to substantial
- Armed men threaten people searching for clandestine burials
- Leganés hires Mexican coach Javier Aguirre
- UK reduces its terror threat level to "substantial"
- Markets Right Now: Stock open higher on Wall Street
- Bolsonaro reaffirms Greek ship at fault for Brazil oil spill
- Boeing crew capsule launched mile into air on test flight
- EU investigates French supermarkets in antitrust case
- Appeals court upholds conviction of NY, NJ bomber
- Taiwan bags 17 medals at invention show in Germany
- The Latest: UK House speaker candidates vow to restore calm
- English Standings
- Turkish soldier killed by roadside bomb in northeast Syria
- Review: Is this the end for Juan Cabrillo and his team?
- National Hockey League
- Drunk Austrian policeman suspended after crashing into car
- Iraqi officials say 4 protesters and 1 member of security forces killed, 60 wounded in Baghdad clashes
- Greece: 41 men found in refrigerated truck
- Matt Volz appointed AP's news editor for the Rockies region
- Stocks head for another set of records as rally continues
- Fake news? No jobs? Prospective journalists soldier on
- Farage: 100s of Brexit Party candidates will run in election
- Sample a bit of Jenny Slate's imagination in 'Little Weirds'
- Rafael Nadal returns to top of ATP rankings
- Trump administration eases Obama-era rule on coal pollution
- Federal appeals court in New York rejects Trump's bid to keep his tax returns from state criminal investigators
- Appeals court agrees Trump tax returns can be turned over
- CAS to hear soccer official's appeal against 10-year ban
- From toast of town to toxic: Facebook CEO on outs with Dems
- The Latest: South Dakota court rejects Rhines appeal
- Minor ash falls on southern edge of Mexico City from volcano
- Coast Guard helicopter airlifts man from cruise ship
- US growth of Islam creates need for religious scholars
- 2 oil company workers hurt in gas pipeline blast in Mexico
- Irish broadcaster, late-night presenter Gay Byrne dies at 85
- New Romanian cabinet wins parliamentary confidence vote
- German court finds teen guilty of murder over fatal crash
- Columnist sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lie
- Pirates seize 4 aboard Greek-flagged ship off coast of Togo
- Officer cleared in man's drug-related jail death in Michigan
- Union Berlin fans celebrate goalkeeper for stopping ultras
- Jury to start deciding Oklahoma officer's fate in killing
- Guide to the 2019-20 college basketball season
- Albania freezes repatriation of its citizens from Syria
- The Latest: Mayor denounces acid attack as hate crime
- Parents of missing Chinese woman want custody of her child
- Why Trump tariffs haven't revitalized American steelmakers
- Algerian magistrates protest at Supreme Court amid crisis
- Kamala Harris gets coveted invite from powerful Nevada union
- Progressive group to spend $70M targeting Trump online
- Ocasio-Cortez apologizes to critic blocked on Twitter
- Panels release first transcripts from closed-door interviews
- 5 killed in Mexico car lot shooting
- White House announces new sanctions on Iran
- European Parliament head urges N. Macedonia not to give up
- Why Trump tariffs haven't revitalized American steelmakers
- Educator saves caged puppy from drowning in Illinois lake
- Gambling firms see $7B to $8B sports betting market by 2025
- Reports: New York City police commissioner to step down after 3 years leading nation's largest department
- Justices seem OK with car stop over owner's invalid license
- Reports: NYPD commissioner James O'Neill to step down
- Jordan Cabinet resigns for slated reshuffle
- 'This Is Us' takes on race, class and teenage love in Philly
- Why Trump tariffs haven't revitalized American steelmakers
- ATP Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Race Standings
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule
- Court releases journalists convicted in failed Turkish coup
- NBC's Bell, producer for Fallon and Olympics, departs
- Border Patrol agent shoots, kills gunman who opened fire
- Dutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug smuggline case
- Blackbeard's ship case about images returns to trial court
- The Latest: NYPD commissioner is resigning
- DOJ sends letter to publisher of book by 'Anonymous'
- Lawyer: Accused Texas school shooter found incompetent
- Protests as Spanish king makes key visit to Catalonia
- Review: 'Finding Chika' is bittersweet memoir about family
- 2 suspects in killings escape from central California jail
- World Series champ Nationals take celebration to White House
- Formula One Points Leaders
- Carol Burnett returning to 'Mad About You' revival
- Wine cellar in space: 12 bottles arrive for yearlong stay
- Woman convicted of mailing white powder to Sen. Collins
- In Spain, thousands protest new verdict on group sex attack
- Salt Lake Tribune gets IRS approval to convert to nonprofit
- LAFC's Carlos Vela named MLS MVP after record 34-goal season
- Icing (on cake): Maple Leafs respond to young fan's birthday
- Judge: Man in inheritance fight contributed to boat sinking
- California couple, son run over on Halloween die of injuries
- Turkey releases journalists convicted of aiding terror group
- The Latest: Pence stumps for Mississippi GOP gov nominee
- Helicopter with Bolivian leader safely makes forced landing
- Chicago police superintendent considering retirement
- LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- PGA Tour Statistics
- Champions Tour Statistics
- Will Democrats surge in the South? What to watch on Tuesday
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- FBI says Colorado man arrested in plot to bomb synagogue
- The Latest: Ponzi schemer 'King Perry' pleads guilty
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Set-to-debut Carr made best of season on Gophers scout team
- Lindsay Hoyle elected speaker of UK House of Commons, succeeding influential, divisive John Bercow.
- Danish Standings
- Danish Results
- Trump administration has notified UN that it has started process of withdrawing US from Paris climate agreement
- Greek Standings
- Greek Results
- Experts: White House has dubious reasons to ignore subpoenas
- Turkey says it has captured the older sister of slain IS leader in Syria, calling it an intelligence "gold mine"
- Turkey says it captured slain IS leader's sister in Syria
- Google employees call for corporate climate change action
- US tells UN it is bidding adieu to Paris climate deal
- 1 in 2 seriously ill Medicare enrollees struggles with bills
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Uber's revenue grows but its losses mount in third quarter
- CBS: Lt. Gov.'s libel lawsuit an effort to silence accusers
- Persons of interest sought after couple found dead in Texas
- Student: CVS workers rejected Puerto Rico ID, asked for visa
- Toronto's Altidore will need a 'miracle' to play in MLS Cup
- APNewsBreak: Airbnb agrees to provide host records to Hawaii
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Thousands march in Chile as gov't says protests hit growth
- Quinn tweaks Atlanta's coaching staff coming out of bye week
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Forecast calls for continued high water in Great Lakes
- Bears stumbling with 4 straight losses at halfway point
- Trump administration releases $3.32 billion in heating aid
- Ferrari, Bank of America rise; McDonald's, Under Armour dip
- The Latest: Colorado man arrested in plot to bomb synagogue
- Pats say Ravens loss won't become blueprint for other teams
- New charges for ex-state trooper accused of sex assault on 6
- 'Go big or go home': Key takeaways from impeachment pages
- Business Highlights
- BC-US--Index, US
- Iraq security kill Baghdad protesters with live rounds
- Florida trappers step up efforts, catch 3,600 pythons
- Venezuelan baseball league starts amid sanctions
- Sampdoria leaves it late for first win under Ranieri
- Flores and rebuilding Dolphins have something to build on
- Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama football game
- Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleads guilty to rape of unconscious teen, sexual battery of hitchhiker in plea deal
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Earthquake shakes Chile's capital, causes buildings to sway
- The Latest: Kellen Winslow Jr. takes plea deal in rape case
- US envoy says Ukraine officials warned her about Giuliani
- Surging Steelers clear the air from 'September stench'
- Spain: Crisis in Catalonia dominates 5-way electoral debate
- Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks abortion law
- Black man who led neo-Nazi group dies amid bid to destroy it
- Texas man formally exonerated in teenager's 2001 killing
- ICE agent cleared in civil trial after fatal shooting
- Relatives of man fatally shot by police reach $1M settlement
- Apple commits $2.5B to combat California housing crisis
- Another slow start costs Titans chance to move above .500
- Rep. Pressley in no rush to endorse in Democratic primary
- Trump plugs son's book while accusing Bidens of self-dealing
- NY files lawsuit to stop rollback of light bulb standards
- The Latest: 2 inmates escaped jail through hole in ceiling
- Judge: Redistricting guru's documents no longer confidential
- German government extends incentives for electric car buyers
- Buffalo Bills remain work in progress despite 6-2 start
- Lawyer: Giuliani associate willing to speak to Congress
- Judge orders 14 Peruvian attorneys jailed in Odebrecht case
- Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- The Latest: Official rejects bid to recall Alaska governor
- Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump
- The Latest: Border agents chased man before deadly gunbattle
- Brissett's injury forces Colts to make more adjustments
- Medical marijuana in Louisiana: Questions about cost arise
- Lions' season so far defined by missed opportunities
- California cannabis group wants tighter vaping-safety rules
- QB Winston far from only reason for Buccaneers' slow start
- Argentine Results
- Argentine Standings
- Slain reporter's mother worries about Syria pullout impact
- Raiders rebound in year 2 under Gruden to become contenders
- The Latest: Kentucky gov receives ringing Trump endorsement
- The Latest: Trump: Bevin 'a pain' but 'that's what you want'
- An ambush in Brazil's Amazon that killed a forest guardian
- Streaking Saints intent on keeping momentum off bye week
- China-led Asian trade bloc pushes ahead as India drops out
- Argentine, Mexican leaders meet on trade and cooperation
- US, China spar at Southeast Asian regional summit
- Big day-night temperature gap forecast in central, southern Taiwan
- Jury convicts Oklahoma police officer of second-degree murder in shooting of man who threatened to set himself on fire
- N. Korea says US terrorism blacklist hinders nuke diplomacy
- The Latest: Oklahoma officer convicted of 2nd-degree murder
- Taiwan academics throw weight behind President Tsai as election nears
- Man who fatally stabbed former co-worker during 1992 burglary has been executed in South Dakota
- Taiwan's MOFA mocks China's '26 measures' in simplified Chinese tweet
- 20 'victory' license plates to be auctioned this month
- Beal leads Wizards past Drummond, depleted Detroit 115-99
- Krispy Kreme reverses course, allows student resale service
- Marchand's 2 goals, 3 assists carry Bruins to 6-4 win
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Pageau scores twice, Senators rout Rangers 6-2
- Lawyer: Trump's phone records back details of woman's claim
- Geoffrey Rush fights appeal in Australian defamation court
- Predators score 5 in second, beat Red Wings 6-1
- Nets withstand Ingram's big game, hold off Pelicans 135-125
- Used to impunity, Bangladesh elite face corruption crackdown
- Brad Marchand scores twice, Bruins beats Penguins 6-4
- ‘Beautiful’ robot to speak English with students in S. Taiwan
- Relatives say at least 5 US citizens killed in north Mexico
- Xi promises gradual opening of Chinese markets to investment
- US vows to help Taiwan develop effective deterrence capabilities
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Kyrie scores 39 as Nets hold off Ingram, Pelicans 135-125
- Harden scores 44, Rockets bounce back to beat Grizzlies
- Filipino OFW shoots video showing 63 scenic sites in Taiwan
- Spain: Sanchez, Casado clash on Catalonia during TV debate
- Turkey releases journalists Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak after terror conviction
- Romania's new government wins confidence vote
- 'Choking season' in the Balkans
- UK lawmakers elect Lindsay Hoyle as new speaker
- EU denies subsidies were used for state corruption
- Greek police find 41 migrants alive in refrigerated truck
- EU investigates French supermarkets for possible collusion
- Relatives say at least 5 US citizens killed in north Mexico
- An ambush in Brazil's Amazon that killed a forest guardian
- Taiwan to form networking center to promote trade with US
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Timberwolves 134-106
- Prescott throws for 3 TDs as Cowboys beat Giants again
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Booker scores 40 as Suns hand 76ers 1st loss, 114-109
- Today in History
- Flint water, recovery still key issue in mayoral race
- Tucson to decide whether to be Arizona's only sanctuary city
- UAE says it has world's sixth-largest crude oil reserves
- Stepan scores in overtime, Coyotes beat Oilers 3-2
- As McDonald's CEO learned, workplace romance can be perilous
- Kansas City to vote on removing King's name from street
- New Zealand beats England by 14 runs in 3rd T20
- Senate more partisan today than when Clinton faced trial
- Former ambassador says she was warned to 'watch my back'
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag spotted on Australia's Bondi Beach
- Trump crony Roger Stone's trial promises political drama
- Elections in 4 states Tuesday will offer test runs for 2020
- Asian markets advance following record Dow close
- Through Monday, November 4, 2019
- Georgia tests new voting system before ambitious 2020 switch
- Xi Jinping backs Hong Kong's Carrie Lam amid ongoing protests
- APNewsbreak: Arpaio aides ignored order to halt sweeps
- Xi meets Lam in 'vote of confidence' over Hong Kong protests
- Abortion ban proposal faces a murky future in South Carolina
- Young Warriors lead Golden State to first home win at last
- Heritage of resistance: Reenactment to honor slave rebellion
- Australian-bred Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup
- ITF shifts Pakistan-India Davis Cup tie to neutral venue
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Future of Gulf of Maine draws scientists, leaders to event
- Afghan president, Chinese FM discuss dialogue with Taliban
- Pro-independence groups back Tsai in Taiwan's presidential election
- Alexei Navalny: Most Russians don't care about his work, poll shows
- Most Taiwan trade with RCEP already free from tariffs: MOEA
- Iranian president: Tehran will start injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges in latest step away from nuclear deal
- Iranian president announces another break from nuclear deal
- Taiwan warns against applying for Chinese travel documents
- Mountains highlighted to promote Taiwan at London travel show
- 3 Italian firefighters killed in building explosion
- Protester killed in clashes as Iraq tries to reopen port
- Terry Gou sues Taiwan Facebook user for defamation
- 'Half-BMW' spooks motorists on Taiwan freeway
- Vietnam arrests more, says migrants routed through Russia
- Lebanese troops open roads closed by protesters
- Maldives bans group over Islamic radicalization report
- US woos Asia with plan to rival China's 'Belt and Road'
- Taiwan ex-Vice President compares campaign defeat to assassination attempt
- Founder of Taiwan's TSMC discusses lessons learned in US
- AP PHOTOS: The Berlin Wall around the world
- Taiwanese suspect robbed watch store in Hong Kong, creating new extradition issue
- AP EXPLAINS: Iran's nuclear program as atomic deal unravels
- Han erroneously claims Taiwan not bombed by US in WWII
- Taiwan to demonstrate medical equipment prowess at German trade fair
- German president thanks Gorbachev for role in reunification
- Zanzibar tests drones spraying rice fields to fight malaria
- Taiwan cafe wins Best Souvenir at Busan Int'l Artisan Festival
- Top EU court rules against Polish judicial reform
- Hungary says Huawei to help build its 5G wireless network
- IOC pledges $10 million to anti-doping fight
- Israeli top court rejects right activist's expulsion appeal
- Germany's highest court curbs cuts to jobless benefits
- Minister of Justice responds to Taiwan death penalty comment
- EU top court: Poland broke EU law with judicial reform
- Scout leader convicted of branding 3 children in a ritual
- Ex-head of UK domestic spy agency calls for report's release
- Germany: World united on climate pact despite US pullout
- Vinokourov cleared of corruption in race-fixing case
- Swedish court gives 3 years' jail to soccer chairman
- Cambodian opposition chief readies return from exile
- Prada signs loan with rates linked to sustainability
- UK parties promise end to Brexit agony if they win election
- CCTV anchor calls for 'Wan Wan to come home' after '26 measures' for Taiwan released
- 'This city is not livable': New Delhi citizens face foul air
- Turkey says Kurdish fighters still remain near Syrian border
- Anti-police violence surges in the tough suburbs of Paris
- Smith's unbeaten 80 leads Australia to T20 win over Pakistan
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- In last days, al-Baghdadi sought safety in shrinking domain
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Annette Bening to receive AARP Movies for Grownups award
- Japanese Results
- Japanese Standings
- George Orwell New Mexico exhibit bares 'doublespeak' legacy
- French bishops mull payments for church sex abuse victims
- Nigerian firefighters battle huge blaze in central Lagos
- EU's Barnier warns of tough times ahead on UK trade deal
- EU Parliament head urges for Balkan membership talks
- At trade show, Xi pledges steps to open Chinese markets
- South Asia is facing an 'employment crisis': UNICEF chief
- Italian firefighters killed in building explosion
- Bosnian war survivors protest Peter Handke's Nobel prize win
- Iowa fire chief accused of drunk driving in ambulance
- Italian bank Intesa profits up by a quarter