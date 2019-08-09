英文新聞列表 English News List
- Puerto Ricans ask, 'What's next?' as they await new governor
- Federal judge overturns California terror conviction
- Legislator: Embattled Puerto Rico governor to name island's former Congress representative as secretary of state
- Mexican governor says state could spend $30M on seaweed mess
- Boy, 10, charged after classmate hit in face with ball
- Puerto Rico official: Pierluisi to be nominated as state sec
- Hansen cuts 5 players ahead of Bledisloe Cup tests
- Ex-Mexican oil executive fined, banned from public office
- Alleged phony pharmacist filled 745,000 prescriptions
- Blue Jays closer Giles gets cortisone shot for inflammation
- Muslim Virginia lawmaker heckles Trump at Jamestown speech
- Column: Doug Barron has a week to remember
- Ex-Michigan State president gets $2.5M retirement payout
- American League
- National League
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Planned Parenthood and ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Chris Kunitz retires after 15 NHL seasons
- Canada: Huawei 5G wireless decision to wait until after vote
- Pirates suspend bullpen coach 2 games for violation
- Disney star Cameron Boyce died of epilepsy, coroner says
- Andy Borowitz brings the funny to staid PBS
- Pentagon identifies 2 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Officials: Festival shooter took gun to California illegally
- Russia declares emergency over huge wildfires in Siberia
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- LEADING OFF: Deadline day drama for Minor, Bauer, others
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Shanghai tries to reduce its trash, 1 chicken bone at a time
- 44 charged with rioting to appear in Hong Kong court
- New Taipei's Danhai light rail to increase service during peak hours
- Taiwan performing arts troupe stages puppet show on immigration challenges
- Jones leads Sun past Sky 100-94 for 5th straight win
- Seoul: North Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles
- American League
- National League
- Smyly tosses 7 shutout innings, leads Phillies past Giants
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Low-pressure area east of Philippines could affect Taiwan by Monday
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- American League
- National League
- Verlander strikes 13, leads Astros over Indians 2-0
- Brazilians show support for American journalist Greenwald
- American League
- National League
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Taiwan, US mount air pollution control initiative for SE Asia
- Buxton, Odorizzi carry Twins to 2-1 win over Marlins
- Oh, baby! D-backs rookie dad wins Yankee Stadium debut, 4-2
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- National League
- Police find body of Indian coffee shop chain owner in river
- Video shows vicious fight break out after man refuses to pay ticket on Taiwan train
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- White House paying close attention to Chinese forces amassed at Hong Kong border
- National League
- Fight night! Puig in middle of another Pirates-Reds brawl
- Pompeo 'very hopeful' US-North Korea talks will resume soon
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Duvall homers twice, Braves open big lead and beat Nats 11-8
- Verlander strikes out 13, Astros blank Indians 2-0
- American League
- Garcia HR, 2-run 2B leads Rays to 6-5 win over Red Sox
- American League
- National League
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Key takeaways: Should Democrats go big or get real?
- Six-pack for M's: Seattle wins 6th in row, 8-5 at Texas
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- AP source: Indians deal Bauer to Reds in 3-team deal
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Taiwan’s young talent wows Vietnam
- American League
- National League
- Today in History
- Free medical checks for migrant workers available in Taipei on Aug. 11
- She advocates for the 'forgotten': Salvadorans in US jails
- Guerrero belts slam to cap Blue Jays' 9-2 rout of Royals
- Goldschmidt hits 7th homer in 8 games, Cards beat Cubs 2-1
- Give me a break: Japanese coach takes heat for resting ace
- China factory activity falls in July for 3rd straight month
- Families still waiting for IDs of dead in Brazil prison riot
- Health chief says Trump working on prescription import plan
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Fed is poised to cut rates for first time in a decade
- Negron homers in 1st LA at-bat, Dodgers beat Rockies 9-4
- Thailand seeks deeper cooperation as ASEAN ministers meet
- US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress
- Taiwan’s 'Giant Camphor Tree' world’s tallest
- American League
- National League
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Bomb hits passenger bus in Afghanistan, killing 18 people
- Williamson rides stream of consciousness to debate spotlight
- Republicans face tough vote on Trump-backed budget bill
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Netflix ramps up presence in Taiwan, eyes original content
- California festival killer's motive still a mystery
- G CJ McCollum agrees to 3-year extension with Trail Blazers
- Taiwan fires over 100 missiles during China war drills
- Syndergaard puts aside talk, shines as Mets win 5th straight
- Illinois city pushing to demolish home where boy was killed
- R. Kelly judge to decide on order protecting evidence
- American League
- Thaiss homers, drives in 3 to lead Angels over Tigers 6-1
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Jeffrey Epstein set to return to court in sex abuse case
- Baltimore schools' mission: Help students cope with trauma
- Taiwan ends live-fire drills coinciding with China exercises
- American League
- National League
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Matt Olson homer in 10th sends Athletics past Brewers 3-2
- Hong Kong shutting down over approaching tropical storm
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Taiwan changes name of its office in Fiji under pressure from China
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional
- Intensity ready to ignite as England aims to reclaim Ashes
- Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete, no injuries, damage
- Taiwanese travelers rank first in 20 prefectures of Japan
- Asian shares fall as markets look to US Fed rate decision
- Bangladesh grapples with country's worst dengue outbreak
- US in flux: Ellis leaves, GM coming soon and Olympics loom
- Afghanistan: Dozens killed after bus hits 'Taliban' bomb
- China bans individual Taiwan visits in bid to boost pressure
- Bandwagon builds for LGBTQ diversity on children's TV
- Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology invites TSMC founder to roundtable
- Centenarian Taipei barber continues to cut hair after 70 years
- 19 imported Chikungunya fever cases reported across Taiwan
- Aces coach Laimbeer surprised by 'Land of the Lost' stars
- Taiwan reaffirms ties with Solomon Islands amid doubts
- 4 World Gym employees indicted for not aiding man pinned under barbell in W. Taiwan
- 5.9 quake hits coast of El Salvador, no damages or injuries
- Philippine defense secretary criticizes China’s doublespeak on S. China Sea
- Prosecutors charge former Audi boss in emissions scandal
- Family Mart to open 32 stores in 23 Taiwan railway stations
- Australian theater company to perform at Taipei Children’s Arts Festival
- American League
- National League
- Wife of Uruguay's president dies of heart attack at age 82
- China rumored to restrict individual travel to Taiwan from Aug. 1
- The Latest: US, China end trade talks, no word on progress
- Taiwan says F-16V deal still under review by US
- UK auto trade body says investment in industry stalls
- Sri Lanka gives free visa to boost tourism after bomb blasts
- Breaking News: Beijing axes individual travel visas for Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan
- Israel approves Palestinian construction in West Bank
- Frenchman to retry 'flyboard' trip across English Channel
- German unemployment rate edges up to 5% in July
- Taiwan hikes Q2 economic growth to 2.41%
- Kenya reopens hotel complex that al-Shabab stormed this year
- Deploying PLA to Hong Kong would be ‘massive error’: Financial Times
- Spanish rail services disrupted by strike over staffing
- Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei upsets China’s Olympic champion
- Oldest military dependents’ village in Taiwan’s Penghu reborn as resort
- Iran dismisses Pompeo's 'hypocritical' offer to visit
- Audit: Ohio State unit didn't report 57 possible felonies
- Sagging growth, inflation build case for Europe rate cut
- Sri Lanka elects to bat 1st in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh
- Photo of the Day: 'Please mind the thug'
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Rights group says prisoners go on hunger strike in Egypt
- Judge will reconsider jail sentence for woman who fed strays
- Kane, once attorney general, about to be released from jail
- Scientists say 10 warmest UK years have all been since 2002
- The Latest: UAE officials visit Iran for rare talks
- English Heritage tests video review tech for jousting
- Spotify: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh visits Taiwan
- BA loses bid to block pilots from going on strike
- Cardi B postpones Indianapolis concert due to threat
- 2nd confirmed Ebola case in Congo's city of Goma dies; no link seen to earlier case there
- 2nd confirmed Ebola case in Congo's city of Goma dies
- The Latest: Global markets on hold ahead of Fed decision
- Fiat Chrysler profits up on record North America results
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Teen reaches plea deal linked to 2 bodies in Michigan river
- $1.7M still missing after scam targets North Carolina county
- Germany to restrict tax reclaim for foreign shoppers
- Taiwan slams Chinese ban on individual travelers
- Trump administration proposes system to allow eventual importation of lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada
- Supply ship blasts off for International Space Station
- The Latest: US plan to allow prescription drugs from Canada
- Puerto Rico governor chooses possible successor
- Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je to launch new party
- Taiwan water companies make a splash in Thailand
- Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart
- Europe's unemployment rate hits historic lows
- US teen's mom: 'Heartbroken' for Italian officer's death
- Boxing safety the debate on PodcastOne Sports Now
- Rabbi spat at in German capital; police investigating
- Trump to focus on Medicare during Central Florida visit
- Putin orders military to fight forest fires in Russia's east
- Man who faked being a DEA agent gets 10 years in prison
- 11 brothers from Alabama, 158 years of US military service
- Global Forecast-Asia
- NATO chief appeals to Russia ahead of missile pact deadline
- Markets Right Now: Technology gains lead US stocks higher
- Iceland cuts teen drinking with curfews, youth centers
- Japan, SKorea lawmakers meet to ease row over trade, history
- Taiwan's New Power Party at crossroads ahead of presidential election
- National Football League
- Migrants on Italian coast guard ship to go to 5 EU nations
- Egypt says offshore gas discoveries bolster ties with Cyprus
- The Latest: 4 more prisoners die in Brazil after gang clash
- Charge dropped against 10-year-old boy in playground injury
- Court rules against militant formerly known as H. Rap Brown
- Sudan activists call for mass protests in wake of violence
- Apple, tech companies lift US stocks ahead of Fed
- 2 people rescued after raft overturns in downtown Des Moines
- Iraqi parliament asked to lift immunity of 21 lawmakers
- German FM in Poland for talks, WWII revolt anniversary
- Meghan launching clothing line for UK women's charity
- Businesses learn hard lessons when not prepared for disaster
- Looking for starters at Hall of Fame Game? Try the O-lines
- Illegal trash dumper leaves witty nod to Arlo Guthrie song
- Oklahoma woman pleads guilty in grandson's hot car death
- Mexico reports slight growth in 2nd quarter
- Harold Prince, a towering Broadway figure who won 21 Tony Awards as director and producer, has died at 91, his rep says
- The Latest: Judge sets tentative date for Epstein trial
- Moscow couple shaken but defiant after police crackdown
- Ryan: Not placing hand on heart for anthem wasn't protest
- University researcher sent to prison in shooting of officer
- Ronaldo, Messi, Rapinoe nominated for FIFA awards
- Brazil police target brewery CEO in graft case
- Towering Broadway director and producer Hal Prince dead
- Police say Texas man killed wife, stored body in freezer
- Police: Babies abandoned in California were twins, 1 died
- Sports court annuls CAF decision on Champions League final
- Giant tortoise dies at Little Rock zoo
- Art dealer sentenced to 4 to 12 years for defrauding clients
- Russia's Putin orders troops to help fight Siberia wildfires
- Migrants on Italian coastguard vessel Gregoretti to disembark following EU deal
- Violence spikes in Afghanistan – is peace with Taliban a good idea?
- Barron Trump is latest to get gift horse from Mongolia
- Triple talaq: Instant divorce ban draws mixed reactions in India
- A list of Tony Awards won by director/producer Harold Prince
- Senators clash with FAA officials over Boeing Max oversight
- HUD leader Ben Carson compares Baltimore to cancer patient
- Popular YouTube 'King of Random' dies in paraglider accident
- The Latest: Senators clash with FAA over Boeing oversight
- Biden's burden: What to watch in Democratic debate
- The Latest: Indians trade fiery Bauer to Reds in 3-team deal
- Judge blocks IRS rule to halt nonprofit donor disclosures
- Review: Bird and Bee cover Van Halen _ no guitars, much fun
- Los Angeles restores limits on homeless living in vehicles
- Pilot suspected of drinking arrested at Minnesota airport
- Libya says largest oilfield closed, second time in 10 days
- Ship captain in deadly Danube crash put under arrest again
- Journalist found dead in southern Mexico
- Sri Lankan cardinal urges independent probe on Easter attack
- Fire breaks out at Houston-area Exxon Mobil refinery
- Connecticut launches investigation into vaping health claims
- Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Buoniconti dead at 78
- Pennsylvania to allow gender-neutral driver's license option
- Billionaire, friend taking plea deal in Las Vegas drug case
- Court to hear Boston Marathon bomber's death penalty appeal
- Chiefs could be even more explosive on offense this season
- UK court to hear Dubai royal custody dispute on Nov. 11
- The Latest: Judge bars R. Kelly case evidence disclosure
- Canada: systematic failures let killer ex-nurse keep killing
- Investment adviser gets 20-year sentence in fraud case
- US Homeland Security discusses asylum agreement in Guatemala
- White supremacist gang leader, 1 other escape Arkansas jail
- Almost half House Democrats now support impeachment inquiry
- ICE: Former Venezuelan VP among 10 most wanted fugitives
- Mexican army finally allows recruits to have tattoos
- HOF Preview: Brandt finally joins Landry, Schramm in Canton
- Trump welcomes Mongolian president Battulga to White House
- Federal Reserve cuts key policy rate by quarter-point, first reduction in decade, to guard against 'uncertainties'
- Mario Lopez walks back remarks on kids and gender identity
- 2 Americans among dead in Canada float plane crash
- FIFA expands Women's World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023
- Pelosi says 'humbled' by Ghana visit to gateway to slavery
- Jail officials faulted over epileptic trans woman's death
- Allyson Felix competes for medals, campaigns for motherhood
- Canadian police say military pulling out of search for teens
- Greece hires John van't Schip as national team coach
- CNN coverage of Democratic debate seen by 8.7 million
- Snow inside, but hot outside as casts work on holiday shows
- Former FBI most-wanted fugitive sentenced in MS-13 gang case
- Chinese billionaire indicted in US aluminum dumping scheme
- Organizers finally cancel troubled Woodstock 50 festival
- Private prison company sued in death of migrant child, 1
- Lawyers-turned-judges support woman in citizenship appeal
- Judge: Smollett special prosecutor will still be appointed
- National Cathedral condemns Trump's 'racialized rhetoric'
- Top law enforcement official in Texas accused of rape, fired
- Costa Rica and Panama break up migrant smuggling ring
- The Latest: 6 hurt at Houston-area Exxon Mobil plant fire
- Mexican newspaper closes print edition after attack
- Review: A spinoff happily spins its wheels in 'Hobbs & Shaw'
- National League
- Fed cuts key rate for first time in more than a decade
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Cabán campaign clings to life after Queens DA court hearing
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- US records nearly 20 mass killings for the year so far
- American League
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Venezuela's decline takes toll on late artist's legacy
- Manchester diocese releases list of priests accused of abuse
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- German tourists among 3 found dead in Alaska glacier lake
- Woman: Too drunk to consent to sex with ex-UW player Cephus
- Nationals get Hudson from Jays in effort to improve bullpen
- Court: Non-native Guam residents can vote on status with US
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Uncertain East, wide-open West in Big Ten
- White House: Trump to stop in Denmark after visiting Poland
- Text of the Fed's statement after its meeting Wednesday
- Galvis, Bichette lead Blue Jays over Royals 4-1 for sweep
- US officials say key rail safety technology 90% complete
- Cuba caps prices around country
- Mexico makes giant sandwich to kick off 'Torta Fair'
- Baker says he didn't know of registry backlog before crash
- US imposes financial sanctions on Iran's foreign minister
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Kentucky Democrats: 'Just say Nyet to Moscow Mitch'
- Drone tested for vote ballot pickup from Grand Canyon tribe
- NBC heading to England for start of Premier League season
- Biden braces for fight as Democrats turn against one another
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Woman could face fines for billboards decrying sex abuse law
- Utah rethinks medical pot distribution plan amid pressure
- The Latest: UK devotes $2.4B more to plan for no-deal Brexit
- Senate confirms Kelly Craft as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, ending seven-month vacancy in key diplomatic post
- American League
- National League
- Senate confirms Kelly Craft as US ambassador to UN
- Jury gets a glimpse into costs of making a Katy Perry hit
- Pirates, Reds await suspensions for latest brawl
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Grizzlies sign guard Marko Guduric to multi-year deal
- Romine HR lifts Yanks over D-backs as Greinke goes to Astros
- Key witness against DEA agent who stole millions sentenced
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- The Latest: Utah dismisses protests by marijuana firms
- The Latest: NKorea says rocket test was for land combat
- Navy SEAL prosecutors to be stripped of achievement medals
- Boris Johnson saves trickiest Brexit challenge, Northern Ireland, for last
- UN experts: Islamic State aims for resurgence in Iraq, Syria
- Ryan Lochte returns to competition with fast 200 IM
- National League
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Nicaragua opposition slams government's no show for talks
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Argentina keeps Scaloni as coach for World Cup qualifiers
- Ecuador fires coach Gómez after 1 year
- Senate panel OKs defense pick despite sex assault allegation
- Warrants say New Zealand attack inspired synagogue shooting
- North Korea says it tested new rocket system
- US fighter jet crashes in Death Valley, injures 7 visitors
- Abuse finding didn't end ex-deacon's work with children
- American League
- Suspected gas explosion reduces home to rubble; 5 injured
- Nicaragua declares alert over dengue fever
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Andy Murray, brother Jamie advance in doubles at Citi Open
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Officer released from hospital after Walmart shooting
- US boxing captain Fuchs fights back after bout with OCD
- Jason Momoa visits protesters blocking new Hawaii telescope
- Advocates: 'Horrible deja vu' in continued family separation
- 2 gunmen killed by state first lady's bodyguards in Mexico
- The Latest: Gabbard complains about CNN debate format
- Pulisic scores 1st 2 goals in Chelsea uniform
- Judge sides with Murphy, dismisses Norcross' tax credit suit
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- India promotes Hindu pilgrimage as sign of peace in Kashmir
- Astros ace Greinke deal; 2 dozen trades on deadline day
- Fever get 1st home win since June 7, beat Dream 61-59
- Trump designates Brazil a 'major non-NATO ally'
- American League
- National League
- Designer drugs most commonly used by younger generation in Taiwan
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Protesters yelling 'fire Pantaleo' disrupt Democratic debate
- 'How sad!' Taiwan to see 700,000 fewer Chinese tourists due to solo travel ban
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Berrios fans 11, Twins hit 3 homers in 7-4 win over Marlins
- National League
- Samardzija tosses 6 scoreless, Giants beat Phillies 5-1
- Donaldson homers in 10th, lifts Braves over Nationals 5-4
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- Perez homers twice, Indians power past Astros 10-4
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Same-sex couples welcome at mass weddings in northern Taiwan
- Llorente, Felix, Costa score, Atletico Madrid beats MLS 3-0
- Stroman excited to join Mets, 'best staff in baseball'
- China travel ban seen as meddling in Taiwan election
- American League
- Mysterious Chinese warship slams into Taiwanese freighter
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- The Latest: Telescope staff secure facilities before storms
- Kiermaier (HR, 3B) returns to lead Rays past Red Sox 8-5
- USL Championship
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Taiwan criticizes China's ban on individual trips to island
- National League
- American League
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- National League
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0, move into tie atop NL Central
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Minor stays with Rangers and stops Mariners' win streak, 9-7
- Australia launches $55M anti-trafficking effort for ASEAN
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Debate takeaways: Democratic divisions intensify
- Today in History
- Taiwan's economic growth rate roars to top of Asia's 4 tigers: Tsai
- Ukraine troops hold target practice in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
- UN Security Council to meet on North Korea
- Powell Fed raises as many questions as answers with rate cut
- Taiwan to launch travel subsidy program
- Mets score 3 in 9th, beat White Sox 4-2 for 6th straight win
- Former AIT director becomes vice president at Taiwan’s National Yang-Ming University
- Court to rule in appeal of ex-Oklahoma cop convicted of rape
- Canada wins Pan Am gold, Olympic berth at artistic swimming
- Seoul says hiding North Korean diplomat has left Italy
- New emperor opens Japan's Diet, now wheelchair accessible
- Tropical storms Franciso, Lekima could form near Taiwan next week
- Australian farmer says human orthopedic plate found in croc
- Phoenix race relations tinged by Southwest's segregated past
- American League
- National League
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Three Taiwan elementary schools make the most of collaborative learning
- Cain gets Brewers off to fast start in 4-2 win over A's
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Taipei mayor to form political party, seek legislative power
- Australia proposes new laws to keep extremists in prison
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional
- Major League Soccer
- Taiwanese rock star legislator quits party to run as independent
- Alleged Capital One hacker barely bothered to hide
- Ryan Leaf uses his story to help other former NFL players
- Astros make noise at trade deadline by adding Greinke
- With division out of reach, Red Sox sit out trade deadline
- Taiwan’s Cloud Gate featured in New York Times
- The Latest: Alleged Capital One hacker accused of threats
- Donaldson's HR lifts Braves over Nationals 5-4 in 10 innings
- Reds beat Pirates 4-1, both teams behave day after brawl
- Galvis, Bichette lead Blue Jays over Royals 4-1 for sweep
- Smith's 3-run homer lifts Dodgers over Rockies 5-1
- Tigers homer 3 times, Norris ends skid in win over Angels
- Pakistani officials say Indian national arrested for spying
- Police: South Korean man set himself ablaze to protest Japan
- BMW profits drop on spending for new tech
- Yemen officials: Suicide blast at Aden police station; 3 die
- Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower after Fed rate cut
- Germany expresses 'deep shame' for Nazi destruction of Poland
- Jury to find what Katy Perry owes for hit they say she stole
- Solomon Islands delegation to visit Taiwan
- Ex-nurse recalls failed 1944 Polish revolt against Germans
- Afghan official: Bombing in Kabul kills 2 policemen
- Taiwanese student wins top prize in Microsoft Office contest
- Iran president: US sanctions on foreign minister 'childish'
- Chinese army releases promo video for Hong Kong troops
- Chinese travel ban unable to destroy Taiwan tourism sector: CIER
- Pompeo says US not asking Asia to take sides
- Taipei Mayor’s choice of party name irks family of late activist
- Armed Palestinian shot dead breaking through Gaza fence
- American League
- National League
- 10 terrifying taboos to dodge during Taiwan's Ghost Month
- Siemens earnings slip on lower demand from auto industry
- Suspected Ebola case in Congo had contact with 2nd Goma case
- Boris Johnson's government faces test in special election
- Yemen health official, witnesses: 40 killed, scores wounded in missile attack, suicide bombing in port city of Aden
- Beijing's travel ban a political tool to influence presidential election: Taiwan president
- Rwandan official says his country has closed its border with Congo because of the deadly Ebola outbreak.
- Bosnia: Migrant hit by train, another one's body found
- The Latest: Rwanda closes border with Congo over Ebola
- Taiwan responds to Chinese travel ban by welcoming more relatives of Chinese spouses
- LEADING OFF: Traded players join new teams, Salazar returns
- The Latest: Yemen official says 40 killed in Aden attacks
- APNewsBreak: Gun safety groups to host presidential forum
- A$AP Rocky to testify on 2nd day of Sweden assault trial
- FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$45, wins NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot
- Barclays bank 2Q earns down 19% as income stagnates
- Partial Dutch ban on face-covering clothing comes into force
- TK Seafood & Steak guaranteed to satisfy gourmet diners
- Taiwan immigration authorities investigate online matchmaking agency
- AIT marks US-Taiwan security cooperation month in August
- Columbus officers face discipline in Stormy Daniels arrest
- S. Koreans shun Japanese beer, travel, cars as disputes grow
- Forest fires spread in remote Siberia, Russian Far East
- Taipei’s 20th Comic Exhibition opens with 1,200 booths
- Shell says earnings decline amid lower oil prices
- Indonesia steps up response to massive forest fires
- Australia wins toss and bats 1st in Ashes opener
- India's ruling party expels lawmaker accused of rape
- UN nuclear watchdog to appoint new head in October
- North Korean soldier defects across border to South
- Alan Kurdi migrant rescue ship heads for Lampedusa
- Dutch 'burqa ban' comes into force
- Photo of the Day: Innovative design for Taipei 101 poster
- 5 years on, Yazidis still live with IS massacre, enslavement
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Congo's health ministry says the 1-year-old daughter of the man who died of Ebola this week in Goma has the disease.
- Host A.J. Calloway exiting 'Extra' after allegations
- London Stock Exchange acquires Refinitv in $27 billion deal
- US decries Chinese disruption of Mekong River
- Bank of England keeps key interest rate on hold at 0.75%, warns that Brexit uncertainties weighing on near-term growth
- Kentucky: 1 dead, 5 hospitalized in gas line rupture, fire
- Bank of England keeps key interest rate on hold at 0.75%
- Taiwan locates Formosan black bear mother-and-child duo
- Stood up in Bangkok: Pompeo regrets NKorea meeting unlikely
- Chicago spent $33,600 on hunt for alligator in city park
- New suspect detained in Russia over LGBT activist killing
- Experts disappointed with Hungary's anti-corruption efforts
- Mozambique president, Renamo opposition leader sign peace accord ending years of hostilities that followed civil war
- Mozambique's last rebel fighters finally lay down their arms
- EU tells new UK envoy there's no renegotiating Brexit deal
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Health insurers experience July heatwave
- GM earnings rise 1% as pickup pricing overcomes weaker sales
- The Latest: Sea-Watch gets migrant safety reprieve
- Cyprus' top lawyer: Police to probe bishop's remarks on gays
- Somalia's president gives up US citizenship, but unclear why
- The Chiang Wei-shui Cultural Foundation’s Statement about Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je forming the “Taiwanese People’s Party”
- Jury to get case against woman accused of duping investors
- Reagan called African envoys to UN ‘monkeys’ for recognizing China
- Pakistan's Senate chairman survives no-confidence motion
- APNewsBreak: Edward Snowden book coming out Sept. 17
- Boris Johnson faces first test in Welsh local election
- Happy Birthday, Switzerland
- India's ruling BJP party sacks lawmaker accused of rape
- The Latest: Gas pipeline explosion contained, people missing
- Scooter firms complain about thefts in Mexico City
- Sudan activists say mass protests taking place in capital
- Taipower exhibition spotlights smart grid plan in outlying Taiwan's Kinmen
- 8 killed in highway attack on Mexico's Caribbean coast
- Somalia says Mogadishu mayor dies after attack in office
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Dillinger relatives want body exhumed to see if it's him
- Puerto Rico tries to pick new governor amid crisis
- Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send stocks higher
- British student plunges to death from plane in Madagascar
- Syrian White Helmets: 15 rescue centers bombed by government
- Escaped inmates used 'dummy bodies' in bunks to fool jailers
- Budget, debt deal teed up for Senate passage, Trump signing
- Israeli missile strikes in Syria near occupied Golan Heights
- US sanctions Zimbabwean official over post-election killings
- Judge blocks Arizona copper mine project in national forest
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- American League
- National League
- USL Championship
- Google halting speech data transcription in EU
- The Latest: Sentence upheld for ex-cop convicted of rape
- Man in Germany fatally stabbed with 'sword-like object'
- Sheriff: DNA may show if exhumed body is Belgium woman
- Solid earnings reports push US stock indexes broadly higher
- New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect
- Poland waives tax for young workers to counter emigration
- Mexican city launches investigation into police beating
- Egypt calls for Palestinian state during Kushner visit
- New Selena mural graces slain singer's Texas neighborhood
- UK town evacuated over fears of dam collapse
- These types of apps could prompt impromptu spending
- Ex-Olympic skater Ashley Wagner writes of 2008 sex assault
- APNewsBreak: Senators to introduce bipartisan wildfire bill
- Hungary's Orban sees 'more meaningful' EU migration debates
- Refugee-friendly German club forgoes sponsor for cause
- IndyCar to use hybrid technology to boost horsepower, safety
- Man convicted in deadly wrong-way crash seeks new trial
- Cousin: Woman fatally shot in Wisconsin a 'beautiful soul'
- AC Milan signs forward Rafael Leão from Lille
- UN appoints acting deputy at agency being probed
- The Latest: FBI says it killed Dillinger 85 years ago
- Universal announces expansion in latest park wars salvo
- Graham immigration bill disrupts Senate Judiciary Committee
- Fed chief struggles to manage a wild card: Trump trade wars
- R. Kelly's attorney asks that singer be released from jail
- Walloped by heat wave, Greenland sees massive ice melt
- Former Maldives vice president stopped entering India
- 7 police officers resign after offensive Facebook posts
- Wrongfully accused Philadelphia man free after 2 decades
- Trial to start in deputy's fatal shooting of unarmed man
- Italian court upholds $2 million fine against Ryanair
- Female feticide in India — a paradox of development?
- Report: WV governor's companies owe $2M Virginia tax debt
- The Latest: Budget, debt deal clears Senate, heads to Trump
- Brazil, Paraguay annul controversial power payment deal
- Mauritania's new leader takes oath in 1st peaceful transfer
- Nissan to fix suspensions on about 200K Altima midsize cars
- Remains of missing Yellowstone worker from China sent home
- Report: Driver in crash that killed 7 bikers was on drugs
- Gaming megastar Ninja leaves Twitch for Microsoft's Mixer
- Fox's Tomi Lahren apologizes for tweet on Kamala Harris
- Lawmaker wants donors to pay for UConn's exit from AAC
- Arsenal breaks transfer record to sign Pepe from Lille
- Mother of boy found in Denver storage unit pleads to abuse
- In Brazil, tough-on-crime approach packs prisons
- Vatican envoy: Nicaraguan government says talks 'concluded'
- A timeline of Congo's latest deadly Ebola virus outbreak
- US DHS chief, Guatemala president meet on asylum agreement
- Migrant from El Salvador alleged killed by police in Mexico
- Trump says US to place new 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports amid slow-moving trade talks, effective Sept 1
- UK, France and Germany condemn North Korea missile launches
- Gunmaker asks Supreme Court to hear Sandy Hook appeal
- Pressure is on Bottas to impress Mercedes at Hungarian GP
- Trump threatens 10% tariffs on China starting Sept. 1
- UN chief: Data shows July equaled or surpassed hottest month
- The Latest: 1 inmate who escaped Arkansas jail captured
- Ethiopia's PM warns of a longer internet cutoff amid unrest
- Republicans want Capital One, Amazon to explain data breach
- 2020 GOP convention logo has star-studded elephant, crown
- Texas county sues day after Exxon Mobil plant blast and fire
- Canadians worried by plan to let Americans import drugs
- Newlywed dies in river near bus seen in 'Into the Wild'
- Teen tired of sharing name with accused killer Nikolas Cruz
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Chilean capital; no immediate reports of damage or injuries
- The Latest: Jury deliberates over dollars in Katy Perry case
- CNN reaches 10.7 million viewers for second debate night
- Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Chile
- Bolsonaro targets commission on political disappearances
- Buhai leads by 1 over Kang, Shibuno at Women's British Open
- Walruses appear early on Alaska shore as sea ice recedes
- US officials say Islamic State still poses global threat
- Vexed with minority status and rancor, GOP lawmakers retire
- Cop uses stun gun on Oklahoma woman who fled traffic stop
- CBS stands by 'Bull,' star in wake of misconduct claim
- 'Basketball or Nothing' covers hoops dreams on Navajo Nation
- Reports: Olesen accused of sexual assault on flight
- Whistleblower vindicated in Cisco cybersecurity case
- APNewsbreak: FBI: Amazon drivers part of major theft ring
- El Salvador records no murders on final day of July
- US Senate confirms ambassadors to Colombia and Mexico
- Mexico moves to make labor unions more democratic
- Pelosi defends Baltimore hometown, says Kushner a 'slumlord'
- Delay in grand jury action in death of NYC twins left in car
- The Latest: Wyden denounces Trump plan for new China tariffs
- AP Was There: The killing of gangster John Dillinger in 1934
- National League
- Realmuto's 3-run homer helps Phillies beat Giants 10-2
- Jaguars rookie LB Williams out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
- 27-year-old Marcus Melander among top trainers in trotting
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- E-cigarette giant Juul's campaign donations favor Democrats
- American League
- Health care comes in focus, this time as risk for Democrats
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Trump administration extends protections for Syrians in US
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Idaho girl falls from tree, is impaled in head by steel bar
- Coach: Kansas football player's death act of God
- American League
- National League
- 2nd rocket launcher recovered from US service member at BWI
- Alaska authorities release IDs of 3 found in glacier lake
- Trump says he'd rather ralliers don't chant 'Send her back!'
- Justice Department declines to prosecute Comey over memos
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Brazil president threatens officers over deforestation data
- LPGA's CP Women's Open returns to British Columbia in 2020
- Leaders of religious right balk at labeling Trump a racist
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Texas man charged with supporting Islamic State group
- Still here: Wheeler solid as Mets roll past White Sox
- Garber's 20 years as MLS commissioner time of huge growth
- Seahawks 1st-rounder L.J. Collier out with sprained ankle
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Naval War College's 1st female president takes command
- GOP-controlled Senate confirms 13 more judges named by Trump
- South Korea's military says North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice into the sea early Friday
- Local kids pick up trash, get schooled on football
- Jets' Bell feels 'a million times better' than Day 1 of camp
- The Latest: Trump says Biden 'limped' his way through debate
- Small plane lands on Washington state road, shocking drivers
- South Korea: North Korea launched projectiles into sea
- Minnesotans question, praise Trump drug import plan
- Chief apologizes over hiring of officer who shot black man
- Texas joins states' lawsuit to block T-Mobile-Sprint deal
- Trump tweets cause yet another screeching U-Turn for markets
- Pennsylvania cat dives in to summer with love of swimming
- Man charged in Chicago officer's shooting representing self
- The Latest: Documents give details of charges against police
- Parents sue school, fraternity brother after sons' suicides
- Rodgers: Packers' new-look defense has 'a little more juice'
- A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault in Swedish court
- Toronto's Scotiabank Arena undergoing "reimagination"
- Broncos coach Fangio has kidney stone, plans to work game
- Officials: El Salvador man dies in Border Patrol custody
- 17-year-old Caty McNally reaches Citi Open quarterfinals
- Mexican army seizes armored cartel vehicles with gun turrets
- Billionaire Alex Meruelo takes ownership of Coyotes
- Bauer's goal: Be 'better person, a better player' with Reds
- Justice Department declines to prosecute Comey over memos
- American League
- National League
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Illinois extends tax credits to producers working in state
- Grizzlies to celebrate 25th season with Vancouver throwbacks
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Texas Republicans reel from nasty internal fight
- Chapman rallies A's past Brewers with two-run HR off Hader
- Arkansas Speaker: Would be best if colleague resigns
- Jury says Katy Perry, others must pay $2.78 million because pop star's 2013 hit 'Dark Horse' copied Christian rap song
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- USL Championship
- Pentagon is reviewing the 'war cloud' contract Amazon wants
- The Latest: Jury tells Katy Perry, others to pay $2.78M
- Chuck Lorre brings his take on immigrant life to TV
- An, Im share lead at 62 after 1st round of Wyndham
- Journalist detained on Mexican military base
- Veteran Dani Alves signs deal with Brazil's Sao Paulo
- UN chief: World to lose brake on nuclear war with treaty end
- Saudi changes allow women to travel without male consent
- Navy dismisses criminal case against officer charged with not reporting war crimes by Navy SEAL accused of murder
- Navy tosses war crimes case against SEAL's platoon leader
- Medical marijuana cleared for release to Louisiana patients
- Realmuto, Arrieta lead Phillies to 10-2 win over Giants
- BC-GLF--Wyndham Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--Women's British Open Scores
- UN chief names Melissa Fleming as UN communications chief
- Rep. Will Hurd, lone black House Republican, won't run again
- Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Org over hush money payments
- British town evacuated over fears of dam collapse
- Warsaw Uprising: Germany's guilt, shame and atonement
- LEADING OFF: Paxton gets Red Sox rematch, May Day in LA
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Williams scores 12 of her 14 points in 4th, Sun beat Mercury
- Japan's Cabinet approves plan to take South Korea off list of nations with preferred trade status, escalating tensions
- Mexico opens first government shelter for asylum seekers
- Japan OKs removing South Korea from preferred trade status
- Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Saoirse Hill, dies at 22
- Trump demurs on China-Hong Kong strife 'They don't need advice'
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- National League
- Taiwanese students head to South Africa to take part in math contest
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Pompeo takes aim at China after Trump tariff hit
- Wings move out of last place in WNBA, top Liberty 87-64
- South Korea vows 'stern response' over Japan's decision to remove it from list of nations with preferred trade status
- Cardinals beat Cubs 8-0, move into 1st place in NL Central
- Jonquel Jones, Courtney Williams lead Sun past Mercury
- American League
- North Korea fires projectiles in 3rd weapons test in 8 days
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- Texas man gets 20 years for handicap parking space killing
- National Taiwan University student associations condemn 'language martial law'
- The Latest: S. Korea vows stern response to Japan trade move
- Guerrero homers twice, powers Blue Jays past Orioles 11-2
- American League
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Top China envoy: US 'fanning flames' of Hong Kong protests
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Cole extends win streak to 9 games, Astros beat Indians 7-1
- Boris Johnson's party suffers defeat in UK special election
- Taiwan tells China to 'back off' of Hong Kong
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Zunino, Meadows homer, Rays beat Red Sox 9-4
- Fresh Taiwan to exhibit Taiwanese creativity on three continents
- Taiwan civil group urges tougher rules on tobacco trade amid smuggling scandal
- US, Japan, Australia affirm partnership to promote 'free, open Indo-Pacific'
- City councilors sponsor anti-China extradition Lennon Wall in Taipei
- Japan’s Cabinet approves removal of S. Korea from ‘white list’
- Video shows Chinese hockey players savagely attack Hong Kong athletes
- Braves beat Reds 4-1 in game shortened by rain
- Fangio coaches after kidney stone issue, Denver wins
- National Football League
- National League
- Four players banned for life by Asian Football Confederation
- National Football League
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Friesen pulls away on dirt at Eldora for 1st Trucks victory
- Several small bomb blasts have been reported in Bangkok, and Thailand's prime minister has ordered an investigation
- Thai PM orders investigation of Bangkok bomb explosions
- Today in History
- 800 asylum seekers returned to wait in Mexican border city
- Germany warns INF treaty collapse could herald new arms race
- Croatian police launch manhunt after 6 found shot dead in capital
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Aumentan republicanos que dejan la Cámara de Representantes
- US is thought to have added a solid 163,000 jobs in July
- Parker scores 16 in return, Sparks beat Aces 76-68
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Japan airports to implement facial recognition entry ahead of 2020 Olympics
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Mexico's Celaya wins diving gold in his first Pan Am Games
- National League
- Ex-Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian to form party on Aug.18
- Trump denounces Dems at rally, plays down race
- India again rejects Trump's Kashmir mediation offer
- San Francisco public toilets help homeless, cost $200,000
- Sri Lankan lawmaker moves to abolish death penalty
- Protest planned outside court during Purdue Pharma hearing
- Landmark US-Russia arms control treaty is dead
- Toyota sees quarterly profit, sales rise, lowers forecast
- South Korea's president says Tokyo's "unjust" decision to downgrade its trade status would harm global supply chains
- Former Ebola patients to mark 5 years since treatment in US
- R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex charges
- US negotiator has 'good talks' with Japan, S. Korean envoys
- Taiwan’s Foxconn to sell unfinished panel factory in China: Reuters
- Taiwanese society increasingly cautious of China: NHK
- National League
- 1,500 companies go bankrupt in Kaohsiung under Han's rule
- Smith's slam, Kershaw's K's lead Dodgers past Padres, 8-2
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Asian stocks plunge on US-China trade war worries
- New Taipei City Children’s Art Festival kicks off today
- Western sanctions push war-weary Syrians deeper into poverty
- China attributes travel ban to Taiwan's support for HK protesters
- China's yuan falls to 2019 low after Trump tariff threat
- California school draws crowd to view mural some call racist
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Taiwan's highest cell tower activated on Jade Mountain
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional
- Honda reports profit drop on yen, declining US, India sales
- India's troop buildup triggers panic among Kashmir residents
- Taiwan ex-legislative speaker turns down KMT vice-presidential post
- Hong Kong Airlines staff to join city-wide strike on Aug. 5
- Thailand: Multiple bomb blasts hit Bangkok
- Japan removes South Korea from trusted trade partner list
- 'China's declaration of martial law in Hong Kong is expected Aug. 4' claims Guo
- Long ignored, Roma genocide mourned 75 years on at Auschwitz
- Croatia police say man takes own life after killing 6 people
- Redskins rookie committed as much to dog rescue as football
- Cowboys' Jerry Jones seems worry-free over Elliott holdout
- Taiwan’s HTC reportedly to stage a comeback in India
- Toyota profits up, Honda's down, both lower annual forecasts
- Taipei City government strengthens support for e-sports industry development
- Taiwan intelligence agency chief vows tough action against cigarette smugglers
- Video gives glimpse of over 100 missiles fired by Taiwan during China war games
- Airstrikes halt in Syria's Idlib as truce goes into effect
- Yemen officials, tribal leaders say al-Qaida attack on military camp in southern Abyan province kills at least 20 troops
- China threatens unspecified 'necessary countermeasures' against U.S. if Trump goes ahead with latest tariff hike
- South Korea says it will remove Japan from its own "whitelist" of countries with preferential trade status
- American League
- National League
- China threatens countermeasures if Trump hikes tariffs
- Yemen officials: Al-Qaida kills at least 20 at military camp
- Mermaid to swim into Museum of Marine Science and Technology
- New Taipei Labor Bureau celebrates success of interpreting service for new immigrants
- Hehuan Mountain becomes Taiwan's first International Dark Sky Park
- Number of Taiwanese visiting U.S. rises in first half of 2019
- South Korean presidential official says Seoul will consider ending a military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo
- RBS shareholders, including government, to receive windfall
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Ukrainian Jopanese Heart Beitun Line'
- Taiwan opens its first Amis experimental school
- Moscow authorities vow tough action against any new protest
- RAF called in to help shore up dam in northwest England
- German customs seize 4.5 tons of cocaine, worth $1.1 billion
- Chinese drama faces punishment for excluding Taiwan from China on map
- TSMC founder emphasizes importance of technology talent for Taiwan
- French city braces for violence after festival-goer's death
- Family Mart begins major expansion across Taiwan railway stations
- Nuke plants' rescue jolts conservatives, environmentalists
- Yemen's Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility for deadly attack on Aden police station the previous day
- His mom says Bruce Springsteen's son is firefighter
- Inside Europe: Latvia's shrinking population
- Inside Europe: Rebranding North Macedonia
- Inside Europe: The Netherlands introduces 'burqa ban'
- Germany's largest ever cocaine shipment seized by customs
- Inside Europe: Mass graves spark protests in Belarus
- Inside Europe: Science, art and climate change
- Hong Kong: Banned pro-independence party chief arrested
- More than kilts and bagpipes: Ten tips for Edinburgh
- Angry farmers target pro-Macron lawmakers over trade deal
- The Latest: IS in Yemen claims Aden police station attack
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Play starts on day 2 of Ashes 1st test, no Anderson update
- Afghan official: Taliban strike police checkpoint, kill 10
- Scientists link Europe heat wave to man-made global warming
- A$AP Rocky trial: Witness revises statement about bottle
- Vexed with minority status and rancor, GOP lawmakers retire
- Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari 2Q profits soar 14%
- Uganda begins largest trial of experimental Ebola vaccine
- Twins on way to twins festival pulled over for second time
- Hamilton leads Hungarian GP 1st practice; Bottas struggles
- Belgian woman survives heat wave ordeal trapped in a car
- Ed Sheeran sets all-time highest-grossing tour record
- Hennes the goat, Cologne's long-serving club mascot, retires
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Amazon: New renewable energy project in Virginia, Ireland
- Taiwan court fines distributor of fake allegations about premier
- Restaurant Brands: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- Trump levies more sanctions on Russia in spy poisoning case
- Meteorologist: Russia wildfires linked to climate change
- US employers added 164,000 jobs in July as unemployment rate held at 3.7%
- Female referee to officiate European Super Cup
- A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island, swaying buildings in the capital
- The Latest: 164,000 jobs added in July; 3.7% unemployment
- Man charged in 4 family slayings is returned to Ohio
- Strong quake sways buildings in Indonesia capital
- Mexico City police seize e-scooters, shared bikes
- Spanish aid boat takes 123 migrants onboard, seeks port
- Klobuchar says she has qualified for next Democratic debate
- Texas officer accidentally kills woman while shooting at dog
- Taiwan President Tsai celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day
- Heat wave 3 degrees hotter due to climate change: scientists
- Facebook bans race rap video after Singapore govt complains
- Inside Europe: Boris Johnson, Brexit, and Northern Ireland
- Inside Europe: A frosty Scottish welcome for Boris Johnson
- Germany: man convicted of supporting IS, given 4-year term
- Schalke chairman Tönnies apologizes for Africa comments
- Clarification: Greece-Marinakis story
- Asia-Pacific ministers push dialogue to end region's spats
- Drug gang leader who sowed terror in south Mexico arrested
- Trump tweets about reported break-in at Cummings' home
- Police say man punched protester outside Trump rally in Ohio
- Endangered list sought for firefly with double-green flash
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Conjoined Bangladeshi twins separated by Hungarian doctors
- Puerto Rico awaits as governor countdown begins
- Markets Right Now: Tech leads stock indexes slightly lower
- Minivan sales keep falling, but experts say they'll live on
- Flash flooding swamps Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown
- Taiwan tennis veteran advances to quarterfinals at Citi Open
- American League
- National League
- Barcelona sells Brazilian forward Malcom to Zenit
- Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
- US stocks fall again, joining worldwide sell-off, on tariffs
- Frankfurt trains halted because of police deployment
- Argentina's surfers hoping to make waves at Olympics
- White House: US to sell more of its 'great beef' to EU
- Ugandan academic gets prison for criticizing the president
- AP Source: Man United to pay $97M for defender Maguire
- E-cigarette giant Juul's campaign donations favor Democrats
- Clashes in Palestinian camp in Lebanon after man shot dead
- Lucy Lawless' love of true crime leads to new TV show
- Ex-Texas police chief gets life for killing couple
- R. Kelly pleads not guilty to charges he sexually exploited young women and girls who attended his concerts
- Girls only: Polish village waits for the birth of a boy
- Boca-River in sight as Brazilian teams shine at Libertadores
- Prosecutors challenge Barr's bid to change immigration rules
- The Latest: R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex charges
- Street singing Venezuelan migrant gets chance of a lifetime
- Kennedy dynasty touched repeatedly by tragedy
- NYPD administrative judge recommends firing officer accused of using chokehold in death of Eric Garner
- Romania: Education minster fired over insensitive comments
- American Airlines dropping flights to Bolivia.
- The Latest: A$AP Rocky guard says victim acted strangely
- Notre Dame: Lead fears prompt new cleanup rules, equipment
- NYPD judge recommends firing officer in Eric Garner death
- Poland's president OKs seizure of WWII site for new museum
- Meghan McCain will talk family and politics in new audiobook
- Ohio governor: 'No doubt' drugmakers caused opioid crisis
- Facing execution, Tennessee inmate says he wasn't a killer
- Hong Kong strike: Can protesters shut down the city?
- Mercedes apologizes for SUV tweet, stresses CO2-neutral aim
- 3 arrested in killing of off-duty Los Angeles police officer
- Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony moved to rehab
- The Latest: Sharpton: Officer in Garner case should be fired
- US revokes visas for 2 Venezuelan officials, their families
- NYPD suspends police officer accused in chokehold death after administrative judge recommends that he be fired
- Mexico gas pipeline leak cause evacuation of 2,000
- After 'Bachelorette' finale, Hannah Brown looks to future
- The Latest: Lawyer says man indicted for murder isn't guilty
- Cops probe report of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' firm burglary
- Review: Tyler Childers keeps sound firmly rooted in Kentucky
- GM: VP Pence was mistaken about funds for buying idled plant
- Man sentenced for writing false school shooting letter
- Joyride on floor cleaner causes damage at Michigan school
- Freedom sought for US teen jailed in Rome police slaying
- FedEx to invest additional $450 million to modernize hub
- Brazil deforestation monitor out after Bolsonaro blasts
- Woman gets 60 years in 1988 killing of abducted Indiana mom
- Trump signs bipartisan budget and debt deal into law
- Man who killed calf in Home Depot lot charged with cruelty
- Swedish court: American rapper A$AP Rocky, 2 other suspects free until Aug. 14, when assault verdict will be announced
- Max Verstappen the talk of F1 amid Mercedes move speculation
- Series aims to tell wildlife stories from different view
- 2 indicted in starvation death of South Dakota toddler
- More than half of Democrats support impeachment inquiry
- Johnson, Alvarez win at ONE Championship event in Manila
- Rudy Pérez shares his journey from poverty to the Grammys
- Brazil wins first Pan Am Games paddleboard gold on last wave
- Oklahoma native, 1 of last known USS Arizona survivors, dies
- Illegal Pete's company name is now legal in Delaware
- Trump says John Ratcliffe, his pick for national intelligence director, to stay in Congress, cites unfair media coverage
- The Latest: Toxicology reports sought in Kennedy death
- Eighth and final 'Homeland' season to debut February 2020
- Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing
- US-China trade battle hurting export sales of both countries
- Vermont man gets 5 years for dark web drug dealing
- Family told dead Chinese scholar's body may be in landfill
- Cities again see more overdose deaths than country town
- UN: Slight drop in Colombia coca production in 2018
- Buhai stretches lead to 3 shots at Women's British Open
- AP Sources: Boeing changing Max software to use 2 computers
- Environment concerns add new species to US overfished list
- China wants trade talks but if US wants fight it will fight
- Polish president wants parliamentary election held on Oct.13
- Local official killed in Mexican resort of Zihuatanejo
- Stolen goods on Amazon? Shoppers won't care, experts say
- Chemours CEO says company on firm financial footing
- The Latest: Pierluisi closer to confirmation in Puerto Rico
- Puerto Rico's House of Representatives OKs Pedro Pierluisi as secretary of state, clearing a hurdle to governorship
- Markers recalling South's racist past placed near monuments
- Ryan Lochte qualifies at US nationals; Dana Vollmer retires
- Pocketbook issues prevail in recession-scarred Nevada
- Plastic bottles sales banned at San Francisco airport
- Navy identifies pilot killed in California fighter jet crash
- The Latest: Trump bemoans intelligence nominee's withdrawal
- Catcher Jonathan Lucroy designated for assignment by Angels
- US government delays Puerto Rico disaster mitigation funds
- The Latest: Trump says he didn't intend 'wise guy tweet'
- Sudan protesters in 2nd day of talks over deal with military
- Poland's president OKs seizure of WWII site for new museum
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Cubs' Zobrist starts minor league assignment in South Bend
- Gonzalez enters hall with 3 DBs who tried covering him
- Puerto Rico's governor says he is resigning and swearing in veteran politician Pedro Pierluisi as his replacement
- Bolton to attend Aug. 6 meeting in Peru about Venezuela
- Pro Football Hall of Fame to expand inductees class for 2020
- Pirates designate infielder Jung Ho Kang for assignment
- Music Review: 'Finch' from Penny & Sparrow is a gem
- Indians manager Terry Francona returns after eye surgery
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Europe pushes World Bank official Georgieva for top IMF job
- Indians' Salazar back on IL with groin injury after 1 game
- National League
- Entenmann's Little Bites cookies recalled due to plastic
- No verdict in trial of woman accused of duping investors
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Báez, Cubs come out swinging, beat Brewers 6-2
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- North Korea confirms another test of rocket launcher system
- EU picks Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva to head IMF
- US rapper A$AP Rocky released from Swedish jail
- 75 years ago: Nazis carry out mass murder of Sinti and Roma people in Auschwitz
- Trump: US will sell more 'great American beef' to EU
- Germany's Seehofer wants tougher checks on Swiss border
- Von der Leyen calls for EU migration pact in Italy
- Russia: Demonstrators defiant ahead of opposition rally in Moscow
- Former military interpreter charged with human smuggling
- Coroner finds California festival gunman killed himself, contradicting police account that officers fired fatal shot
- Stamford woman's family to be paid $18.75 million settlement
- Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
- Experts stamp out Iowa museum hopes: 'Inverted Jenny' a fake
- The Latest: Duane 'Dog' Chapman: Surrender, burglary suspect
- The Latest: Rookie officer shot woman while aiming at dog
- Jack Heath shoots 62 to win Boys Junior PGA
- Referendum effort on Arkansas eye surgery law rejected
- Suspended Reds manager wants to watch game without drama
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Patrol: 6 killed in wrong-way crash on Minnesota interstate
- UN report: North Korean prisoners killed for escape attempts
- An takes 1-stroke lead at Wyndham; Svensson shoots 61
- Messi suspended from Argentina for 3 months for comments
- One killed, others hurt when cliff collapses onto Southern California beach.
- Latest: Chief: Officers shot suspect before he killed self
- Work release program suspended during Epstein investigation
- 1 killed as cliff collapses on popular California beach
- Andy Murray, brother Jamie ousted in Citi Open doubles
- Mexico: Agents were pursuing drug dealers when migrant shot
- Panama inaugurates third bridge over Panama Canal
- France: Plane fighting forest fire crashes, killing pilot
- USL Championship
- Man gets federal prison for Ross Stores insider trading
- Civil servants join Hong Kong protests as Beijing accuses US
- USL Championship
- Chase Briscoe on the rise in Xfinity Series
- American League
- Ellis content to get off US women's soccer "roller coaster"
- Bottled water company closing following tainted water crisis
- Torres hits slam, Yankees 3-hit skidding Red Sox 4-2
- Train derailment forces evacuation of Canadian town of 300
- Taiwan's Foxconn denies knowledge of Guangzhou panel plant sale
- American League
- BC-GLF--Wyndham Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--Women's British Open Scores
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- Galvis, Drury HRs help streaking Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-2
- National League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- China’s disregard for HK freedoms shows why Taiwan must take a stand
- National League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- All Black Fifita's brother drowns near Salt Lake City
- Marte, Pirates stop Mets' 7-game win string with 8-4 victory
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Gleyber Torres hits slam, Yankees beat Red Sox 4-2
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- American League
- Rockies OF Dahl carted off field after injury
- American League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Miley solid, Astros hit 6 homers to rout Mariners 10-2
- Taiwan's Amis Music Festival spotlights indigenous cultures
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- National League
- Rangers reliever Leclerc throws ball onto roof, tops Tigers
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Taiwan musicians to perform at SummerStage in New York
- 1 dead, 4 hurt after quake hits off Indonesia coast
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Today in History
- Dahl carted off after ankle injury, Rockies beat Giants 5-4
- Taiwan Coast Guard saves 13 from sinking freighter in Kinmen County waters
- USL Championship
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- 2 men charged with supporting Islamic State to remain jail
- Taiwanese makers of tech devices to be hit by Trump tariffs: MOEA
- Suicide, not police, killed California festival gunman
- National League
- 3 now dead in Southern California oceanside cliff collapse
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Impeachment summer? August town halls may decide next steps
- The Latest: 3 now dead in California sea cliff collapse
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- American League
- National League
- Hong Kong police say protests off designated route illegal
- Abreu's hit off outfielder lifts White Sox over Phillies 4-3
- Democratic White House hopefuls target labor at Nevada forum
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Japanese media NHK interviews Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- National League
- Padres' Lauer continues mastery of Dodgers in 5-2 victory
- United States beats Samoa in Pacific Nations Cup
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Collapsing California cliff claims 3 lives
- Rugby Championship at a Glance
- African Union envoy: Sudanese finalize power-sharing deal
- Taiwan’s Test Rite retail group to close 13 out of 15 stores in China
- Springfield. New York advance to World TeamTennis final
- UN: Monthly Afghan casualties highest since 2017
- AP PHOTOS: Horseback show keeps Morocco tradition alive
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional
- India orders pilgrims to leave Kashmir amid troop buildup
- Women of Georgia's Pankisi Valley
- Bangladeshi women in Italy fight for gender rights
- ID theft stings, but it's hard to pin on specific data hacks
- Taiwan Army looking for 20 missing rifle bullets after test
- Taiwan woman fined for leaving dog tied up on roof in 35-degree temperatures
- Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US
- The Latest: HK protesters stream past designated end point
- Hong Kong police warn protests off designated route illegal
- Tropical Storm Francisco, soon to be typhoon, heads for Japan
- Powerful storm in Balkans injures several, causes damage
- Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park
- Taiwan presents brands at fair in Vietnamese capital Hanoi
- Indian students, tourists leave Kashmir on gov't orders
- Hong Kong protests kick off amid China army concerns
- British-US free trade deal in jeopardy: report
- Drones could be used in terror attacks, EU security chief fears
- UK emergency workers race to cut water levels at damaged dam
- Esper: US to soon put intermediate range missile in Asia
- London's Heathrow Airport cancels flights before strike
- The Latest: 4 dead after quake hits off Indonesia coast
- Italian police arrest 6 in nightclub stampede that killed 6
- Report: India sends back ex-Maldives vice president
- Climate protesters block entrance to German coal plant
- Russian opposition figure detained before Moscow protest
- Hamilton sets track record in 3rd Hungarian GP practice
- Philippines: At least 7 dead, 31 rescued after boats capsize
- Malaysian man unconscious after drowning incident at Taiwan’s Orchid Island
- Libyans intercept boat carrying 75 Europe-bound migrants
- Hong Kong protesters stream past designated endpoint
- British supporters of far-right activist gather in London
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Taiwan President praises success of plan to encourage return of Taiwanese firms
- Spain rescues over 50 underage migrants from boat
- Snubbed by North Korea, Pompeo hits other Asian turbulence
- England leads Australia by 44 runs on 3rd day of Ashes test
- 10,000 bottles of beer on the road: German truck loses load
- US exempts aviation, space exports from new Russia sanctions
- AP Explains: Congress' fight over election security bills
- Amsterdam: Male sex workers occupy red light district
- Taliban-US hold fresh talks in Doha amid peace deal hopes
- Thousands of South Koreans protest Japanese trade curbs
- Hong Kong protesters throw Chinese flag into iconic harbor
- Kevin Spacey reads poem about dejected boxer at Rome museum
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters after demonstrators vandalize a police station
- Iraq's Yazidi women must abandon kids born in IS captivity
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- American League
- LGBT pride parade in Amsterdam features boats as floats
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- 103-year-old ex-chemist to be honored for work on penicillin
- France: Drowning of festival-goer triggers protest of police
- Russian group says at least 600 people arrested at unsanctioned election protest in Moscow
- The Latest: Arrests at unsanctioned Moscow protest up to 600
- Royal Navy ship shadows Chinese destroyer in English Channel
- AP Interview: Jesse Jackson slams 'dangerous' Trump rhetoric
- Swamped immigration courts manage to fast-track family cases
- Italy police arrest 7 in deadly nightclub stampede
- Russia protests: Police arrest hundreds at Moscow rally
- US to deploy new missiles in Asia 'sooner rather than later'
- USA Basketball: Randle drops out of World Cup consideration
- Belgian teenager Remco Evenepoel wins San Sebastian Classic
- The Latest: Union wants Democrats to talk everyday concerns
- Yanks' Sabathia: Knee pain always at least 8 on scale of 10
- Thiem wins Kitzbuehel title as 'childhood dream' comes true
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Streaming music may make cases like Katy Perry's more common
- Leclerc blasts his own performance at Hungarian GP
- Chiefs' running back battle up in the air as camp continues
- Water in Hawaii volcano could trigger explosive eruptions
- Police warn of an active shooter at an El Paso, Texas, mall
- Cummings urges Trump to 'come to Baltimore'
- Phillies sue to block Phanatic from becoming 'free agent'
- AP source: Warriors, Green agree on 4-year, $100M extension
- Mexican journalist killed in Veracruz, 10th murdered in 2019
- The Latest: Police say there may be multiple mall shooters
- Honduran president accused in NY of drug conspiracy
- Yemeni officials: forces pursue al-Qaida militants, 8 dead
- Shibuno grabs lead at Women's British Open on dream debut
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Evacuation of Canadian town lifted after train derailment
- Mayor's aide and police say multiple people were killed in an attack at an El Paso, Texas, shopping complex
- Police say multiple people were killed and a suspect was taken into custody in an attack at an El Paso shopping complex
- Gruden doubts Redskins will trade holdout Trent Williams
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- 2 United pilots held for alleged intoxication before flight
- American League
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- LeMahieu's 2 HRs lead Yanks 9-2, extend Red Sox slide to 6
- Speedway car flips over fence after crash, kills man
- Brian Lochore, All Blacks captain and coach, dies at 78
- Sancho leads Dortmund to German Supercup win over Bayern
- Some of the most recent deadly US mass shootings
- The Latest: California beach reopens after cliff collapse
- Hospitals say they are treating 22 victims of the El Paso shooting, not including at least one who died during treatment
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Chase Elliott returns to The Glen looking to repeat
- Police official says he thinks most of the El Paso attack victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall
- National League
- The Ty Law Rule? New Hall of Famer likes the sound
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Homicide probe opened after man, woman found dead
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Vitali Klitschko fights to keep power in Kyiv
- Forbidden Trade wins $1 million Hambletonian at Meadowlands
- Law enforcement official tells AP at least 15 dead in El Paso attack and suspect is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius
- An shoots 66 for 1-stroke lead at Wyndham Championship
- Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at The Glen
- Pegula to face Giorgi in hard-court final in Washington
- President Trump's sons watch fan Covington beat Lawler
- Sabres avoid arbitration; reach deals with McCabe, Ullmark
- The Latest: Gonzalez urges youngsters to play many sports
- Teen's father to make statement after visit to Rome prison
- Navy football drops "Load the Clip" motto for insensitivity
- 2 own-goals send Atlanta United to 3-0 win over LA Galaxy
- Official: Video shows YouTube 'King of Random' fatal crash
- Major League Soccer
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: 20 people killed, more than two dozen others injured in Texas shopping complex shooting
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Democratic 2020 candidates back gun limits after shooting
- El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen: Hate crime among the possibilities authorities investigating in border town shooting.
- Major League Soccer
- Chase Elliott wins pole at The Glen for Sunday's Cup race
- Major League Soccer
- Lawrence, Robles help Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 2-0
- Atlanta United beats LA Galaxy in front of MLS-record crowd
- Japan, United States to meet in Pacific Nations Cup decider
- Taiwan's representative to US throws first pitch at Dodgers game
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Nantes police clash with protesters after festivalgoer's death
- Moscow protests: 'It is our civic duty to go out on the streets'
- Malta grants entry to German Sea-Eye boat with 40 migrants
- Moscow: Hundreds of protesters arrested once again
- Sanchez has no-hitter through 6 in Astros debut against M's
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- USL Championship
- Kelsey Mitchell scores 20 points, Fever beat Lynx 86-75
- Texas governor: 20 dead in El Paso Walmart shopping-complex shooting
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Oscar-winning documentary maker D.A. Pennebaker dies at 94
- Coyotes sign goalie Adin Hill to 1-year, 2-way contract
- DeShields, Vandersloot lead Sky past Dream, 87-75
- Mitchell has 20 points, Fever pull away to beat Lynx 86-75
- Jimmie Johnson likes what he sees in new crew chief
- American League
- National League
- Rossi, Blessing help LAFC beat Revolution 2-0
- USL Championship
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Akindele, Orlando City beat FC Dallas 2-0
- Lochte scratches 100 back at US nationals on birthday
- USL Championship
- American League
- Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski combine for no-hitter in Houston's 9-0 victory over Seattle
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Felipe's late goal lifts Whitecaps over FC Cincinnati 2-1
- Sanchez, Astros throw combined no-hitter against Mariners
- American League
- American League
- McKinzie gives Baffert 1st win in $1M Whitney at Saratoga
- Mancini HR, 4 RBIs carry Orioles past Blue Jays 6-4
- Kipnis, Lindor, Santana homer; Indians beat Angels 7-2
- LED: pros and cons of cutting-edge lighting
- Major League Soccer
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- USL Championship
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- National League
- Kayla McBride scores 21 points, Aces beat Wings 75-70
- USL Championship
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Hong Kong protesters and police face off ahead of city-wide strike
- Sogard homers twice as Rays beat Marlins 8-6
- Hungarian Grand Prix Lineup
- Harper, Hoskins back Nola as Phillies beat White Sox 3-2
- US water polo team: balcony accident united us as a group
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- The Latest: Suspect's family says truth hasn't yet come out
- USL Championship
- Kei Kamara scores hat trick, Rapids beat Impact 6-3
- American League
- National League
- Major League Soccer
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Acuña singles home winning run, Braves beat Reds 5-4 in 10
- National League
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Chinese-Taipei Skating Union chief fired for giving up Taiwan's right to host event
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- Buehler strikes out 15 as Dodgers top Padres 4-1
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Soccer
- Nemanja Nikolic scores, Fire beat Dynamo 1-0
- Today in History
- Whaley Bridge: Further evacuations over dam collapse threat
- German Stone Age sailor to cross seas in reed boat
- American League
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- USL Championship
- Crew end Quakes' 4-game win streak with 1-1 draw
- Odor homers in 10th inning to lift Rangers over Tigers 5-4
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Diamondbacks hit 5 HRs in a 18-7 rout of Nats, Strasburg
- Cruz hits 3 HRs for 2nd time in 10 days, Twins beat KC 11-3
- US women open victory tour, Ellis farewell, beat Ireland 3-0
- USL Championship
- Rusnák and Savarino score, Real Salt Lake beats NYCFC 3-1
- Posey's pinch-hit double lifts Giants over Rockies, 6-5
- Major League Soccer
- Clintons, Mariah Carey turn out for Barbra Streisand concert
- USL Championship
- Taiwan negotiating with US on new location of F-16 joint training program
- Sanchez helps Astros no-hit Mariners 9-0
- American League
- National League
- Sister: El Paso shooting victim, 25, 'gave her life' for son
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Fiers extends win streak to 8 as A's thump Cardinals, 8-3
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Hong Kong police arrest over 20 protesters in new scuffles
- Springfield successfully defends World TeamTennis title
- LEADING OFF: Verlander, Astros on a roll, a new Yanks injury
- US still seeks allies in Gulf maritime coalition
- Was Polish scandal a Russian test for US election tampering?
- President Tsai responds to Mayor Han's accusation she doesn't love Taiwan
- 25 dead, 55 rescued after boats capsized in Philippines
- The Latest: Ex-HK leader offers bounty for info on flag
- Ramos bails out Stroman, Mets rally by Pirates 7-5
- Hamels sharp in return, Almora and Cubs beat Brewers 4-1
- Elderly man's body found in southern Taiwan canal
- City-sponsored concert takes place in Taiwan’s Taichung
- France ponders giving lesbians, single women access to IVF
- Kashmir tensions intensify amid India, Pakistan skirmishes
- Hong Kong protesters have turned militant and more strategic - and this unnerves Beijing
- French air-board inventor flies across the English Channel
- A spokeswoman says a hospital has received 16 victims as police in Dayton, Ohio, investigate a large shooting scene
- Police in Dayton, Ohio, say 9 people have been killed and at least 16 injured in early Sunday shooting; shooter deceased
- 9 killed, at least 16 injured in Ohio shooting; suspect dead
- The Latest: 9 killed, at least 16 hurt in Ohio shooting
- 20 dead, more wounded after gunman attacks Texas shoppers
- Report: Blast at Syrian air base kills 26 soldiers
- Wife of Syria's Assad says she is free of cancer
- UN food agency, Yemeni rebels reach deal to restore aid
- Iranian media: Revolutionary Guard seizes foreign oil tanker transporting "smuggled fuel" in the Persian Gulf
- Report: Iran seizes tanker carrying 'smuggled fuel'
- United Nations account blasted on Twitter, Facebook for calling Taiwan a 'Province of China'
- 500 firefighters battle forest fire in central Portugal
- Suhua Improvement Nan’ao Marathon in E. Taiwan open for registration
- Indonesia's Jakarta hit by major power blackout
- French inventor crosses English Channel on 'Flyboard'
- Amazon Alexa voice recordings sent into Polish homes
- Sudan's military, pro-democracy movement sign constitutional document detailing power-sharing agreement
- Sudanese protesters sign power-sharing deal with military
- Pope prays for victims of 3 US mass shootings in a week
- The Latest: Iranian fighter jet crashes near Persian Gulf
- Quake hits northeast Japan; officials say no tsunami danger
- Everton signs teenage striker Kean from Juventus
- 40 migrants on German rescue ship transferred to Malta port
- Authorities say the suspected Ohio shooter that left 9 dead was wearing body armor and had extra magazines
- Heavy rains loom as UK emergency crews shore up damaged dam
- European band pulls out of Lebanon festival in protest
- Taiwanese badminton ace wins second title at Thailand Open
- Germany urges Russia to swiftly release Moscow protesters
- Barcelona signs left back Junior Firpo from Betis
- Quake hits northeast Japan; officials say no tsunami danger
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Ngakoue ends holdout, reports to Jags camp without new deal
- White House fence project obscures tourists' view
- Lewandowski questions Bayern's transfer policy after defeat
- Pope encourages priests disheartened by sex abuse fallout
- Obama library brings elation but also fear of displacement
- Nuon Chea, ideologue of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge, dies at 93
- Smith closes in on 2nd century in opening Ashes test
- Israel's Likud rules out Netanyahu stepping aside
- Unions, Heathrow Airport hold talks to avert midnight strike
- Man who sent pipe bombs to Clinton, CNN faces sentencing
- Hong Kong police arrest 20 people after protests
- Mick Schumacher wins his first F2 race at the Hungarian GP
- Taiwan shuts out Japan to clinch U-12 Baseball World Cup title
- Speeding on e-bike to be finable in Taiwan
- Indonesian capital hit by massive power outage
- AC Milan signs Algeria midfielder Bennacer from Empoli
- Egypt begins restoration on King Tut's golden coffin
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- American League
- National League
- The Latest: Suspected Texas shooter booked on capital murder
- Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch dead at age 71
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One's Hungarian Grand Prix
- Water drops from military aircraft douse some Russia fires
- Afghan official: bomb on bus carrying media workers kills 2
- The Latest: Democratic candidates slam Trump over shootings
- Hamilton overtakes Verstappen late on to win Hungarian GP
- German police allege man killed son and himself from bridge
- Taiwan Presidential Election 2020: Party nominees
- Taiwanese Waves attracts record audience in New York
- Global warming brings wildfire risk to rainy US Northwest
- UK's Johnson pledges $2.2B more to public health system
- Broncos sign running back Theo Riddick
- California hospitals question 2030 earthquake standards
- Teen arrested after boy falls from London's Tate Modern
- AP source: Justice Department weighing hate crime charges against Texas shooting suspect that would carry death penalty
- Global warming brings wildfire risk to rainy US Northwest
- Turkey warns of cross-border operation into eastern Syria
- Hong Kong police to mark protesters with colored dye
- Rescued migrants land in Malta under EU deal
- German climbers die after falling from Swiss peak
- Germany calls on Russia to release Moscow protesters
- Khmer Rouge 'brother number 2' Nuon Chea dies
- 'Hobbs & Shaw' is No. 1 but trails 'Fast & Furious' pace
- Law enforcement official has identified a man in his 20s as the shooter who left 9 dead in Dayton, Ohio.
- Community Shield: Man City beats Liverpool on penalties
- Phillies send 3B Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh
- After pair of mass shootings, Trump remains out of sight
- Angels RHP Peña goes on injured list with torn ACL
- Trial for priests accused of abusing deaf Argentine students
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- London police arrest 17-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder after child is thrown from top of Tate Modern gallery
- Adidas' Greg Thomsen talks outdoors
- Authorities say Ohio shooter's 22-year-old sister is one of the nine victims killed
- WR Jordy Nelson retiring as Packer; spent 2018 with Raiders
- Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid
- Labor union says start of 2-day strike at London's Heathrow Airport put on hold to allow more time for negotiations
- Netanyahu apologizes to Druze envoy for airport grilling
- The Latest: Heathrow Airport workers delay start of strike
- 'Riverdale' season premiere to honor memory of Luke Perry
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Shibuno holds off Salas to win Women's British Open on debut
- El Paso suspect appears to have posted anti-immigrant screed
- Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills' owners, wins Citi Open
- Maldives' ex-vice president who fled to India brought back
- Ngakoue regresa a entrenar con Jaguars sin nuevo contrato
- Hizzoner! Jets rookie Sanders was mayor of hometown for day
- Bottas faces uncertain summer as Mercedes decides his future
- National League
- Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky
- The Latest: Elliott wins first stage of NASCAR Cup race
- American League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Authorities say Ohio shooter wore a bulletproof vest, mask, hearing protection and was carrying at least 100 rounds
- American League
- National League
- Guardiola: Medication concerns kept Mahrez from playing
- Rays extend winning streak to 6, beat Marlins 7-2
- Garcia slam, Jimenez 3-run shot lead White Sox past Phillies
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- National League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Trump on shootings: "Hate has no place in our country, and we're going to take care of it."
- Bieber pitches 5-hitter, Indians top Angels 6-2 for sweep
- Mancini leads Orioles past Toronto 6-5 in mistake-prone game
- The Latest: Trump says 'hate has no place in our country'
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Peru surfers dominate at Pan Am Games
- 'The Rookie' star alleges sexual harassment, discrimination
- US women's volleyball team secures Tokyo Olympics bid
- AP source: Brady signs 2-year, $70M extension with Patriots
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southwestern Iran
- Williams helps Sun top Liberty 94-79 for 7th straight win
- Yankees CF Hicks on 10-day injured list with flexor strain
- Bieber pitches Indians past Angels 6-2
- Lions' Amendola ready for joint practices with former team
- Mets' Canó strains hamstring in 13-2 rout of Pirates
- American League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Smeltzer, Twins sweep Royals with 3-0 win
- National League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Verlander fans 10, pitching-rich Astros beat Mariners 3-1
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Heyward, Darvish lead Cubs to sweep of Brewers with 7-2 win
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- London police arrest teen after child falls from Tate Modern balcony
- Barnhart's 3-run homer off Greene lifts Reds over Braves 6-4
- El Paso shooting offers O'Rourke a real-time political test
- Life in public-shooting-era America: 'You can't just not go'
- Blackjewel's coal assets sold at auction; hearing Monday
- National League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen again
- Freeland gets 1st win since April, Rockies beat Giants 6-2
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southwestern Iran
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Major League Soccer
- Poston claims 1st PGA Tour victory at Wyndham Championship
- Finlay, Mannone lead Minnesota United to win over Timbers
- 'Smiling Cinderella' wins Women's British Open
- American League
- India's Gavaskar looks for Caribbean cricket revival
- Calhoun's 3-run triple keys Rangers in 9-4 win over Tigers
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills' owners, wins Citi Open
- Police: All bodies have been removed from El Paso Walmart where gunman killed 20 people in store and parking lot
- Ruby Rose's 'Batwoman' is TV's 1st out LGBTQ superhero
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Parker, Ogwumike lead Sparks past Storm, 83-75
- Sun run winning streak to 7, beating Liberty 94-79
- Original 'Nancy Drew' passes torch to TV's newest version
- National League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- National League
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Marte, Jones lead Diamondbacks over Nationals 7-5
- Newcomers come up big for A's in 4-2 win over Cardinals
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Griner, Mercury cruise past Mystics, 103-82
- National League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Expansion FC Cincinnati hires Ron Jans as coach
- Colangelo: No angst as USA Basketball enters World Cup camp
- Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby
- John Force races to record-extending 150th Funny Car win
- South Korea to boost R&D spending to reduce Japan reliance
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Alejandro Bedoya makes on-field statement about gun violence
- Lochte wins 200 IM at US nationals after 14-month ban
- Hong Kong protesters snarl morning rush in latest action
- China's Zheng Saisai captures 1st singles title at San Jose
- HSBC says John Flint out as CEO after 18 months
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- The Latest: Lam to hold news conference as protests continue
- Union's Bedoya makes on-field statement about gun violence
- Bedoya makes statement about gun violence in capital
- New Zealand government plans to ease abortion restrictions
- 2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US; 29 killed
- China's yuan falls below 7 to the US dollar, possibly fueling tension with Washington
- China's yuan falls below 7 to US dollar
- Major League Soccer
- 70% probability Tropical Storm Lekima will impact Taiwan
- Attack highlights challenge of pursuing domestic extremists
- Seoul says US, SKorea preparing joint military drills
- Mexicans reel from apparent hate crime in Texas
- Carrie Lam says Hong Kong on the "verge of a very dangerous situation," government will be resolute in maintaining order
- Fewer Chinese tourists make Taiwan more attractive to Japanese travelers
- Solomon Islands’ parliamentary speaker to visit Taiwan
- BC-GLF--Wyndham Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--Women's British Open Scores
- Hungarian Grand Prix Results
- Australia says it won't be base for US midrange missiles
- Car crash in Cairo kills 19, forces evacuation of hospital
- Over 200 flights canceled in Hong Kong as multiple strikes take place
- Taiwan to roll out eBus subsidy in September
- Classmates: Ohio shooter kept a 'hit list' and a 'rape list'
- American League
- With Seoul's new export restrictions, Japan looks to Taiwan for semiconductor supply
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Judge, Yankees pound Price for 4-game sweep of Red Sox
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Security lockdown in place in Indian-controlled Kashmir
- Parkland father: Mural in El Paso a 'tragic coincidence'
- Today in History
- India's Chennai rapid growth threatened by water shortages
- This Week: Job openings, consumer credit, Uber results
- Gutierrez scores 2 as Sporting KC beats Sounders 3-2
- Major League Soccer
- Asian stock tumble after China lets yuan sink
- 2020 Dems' health care battle is decades in the making
- Japan's NEC shows 'flying car' hovering steadily for minute
- Death of journalist helps reshape US handling of hostages
- Puerto Rico crisis deepens amid clash over sworn-in governor
- Video shows Taiwanese desperately plead with pilot whale not to beach itself
- US opposes Beijing's 'destabilizing' conduct in South China Sea: US def. secretary
- American League
- UN study finds businesses funding Myanmar army abuses
- Maldives former VP taken to detention center
- Hate ruled out, but motive still a mystery in Dayton attack
- Afghan official: Policeman opens fire on colleagues, kills 7
- Asian stock tumble for 3rd day after China lets yuan sink
- 30th annual Summit Lacrosse Classic at hand
- India's government has proposed revoking disputed Kashmir's special constitutional status amid an uproar in Parliament
- Investigation ongoing into Texas shooting that left 20 dead
- AP: UN workers accused of fraud, theft in handling Yemen aid
- 'Supernatural,' 'Arrow' makers: CW dramas ending on a high
- AP: UN workers accused of fraud, theft in handling Yemen aid
- The Latest: India's govt initiates revoking Kashmir's status
- Q&A: India's proposed change to disputed Kashmir's status
- Nick Kyrgios chalks up Washington title to his 'new path'
- Astros formidable, but great rotations can still fall short
- Centuries-old bazaar in Syria's Aleppo making slow recovery
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- India plans to end Kashmir's autonomous status
- Carrie Lam warns Hong Kong in a 'very dangerous situation'
- China rumored to ban group tours to Taiwan after halting individual travel
- Hong Kong headed for 'path of no return,' warns embattled leader Carrie Lam
- Poor food hygiene found in well-known drink shops in Taipei
- Beijing using 'agents' to spread disinformation on social media in Taiwan
- China's yuan falls below sensitive level of 7 to US dollar
- 10 dead, 3 missing in flash flood at Chinese scenic gorge
- Pakistan's foreign minister says India's revocation of Kashmir's special status violates UN resolution
- Iran FM: US sanctions against him 'failure' for diplomacy
- Taiwan envoy to Canada urges Ottawa to pursue closer ties
- 6-year-old pushed from Tate Modern critical but stable
- Taiwan mulls plans to attract global tourists amid China travel ban
- Archer sentenced to death for gruesome murder of woman in Taipei's Huashan Grassland
- Manufacturing woes 'weighing on eurozone economy'
- Falling pound appears to give UK service companies a lift
- Security cut off for 'cesspool of hate' 8chan forum
- No perfume, please: Viennese against scented subway air
- Former Defense Minister to head Veterans Affairs Council
- Man charged with killing 4 due in court
- President decorates outgoing EU envoy to Taiwan
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Puffins fill up nesting islands this year despite challenges
- Notre Dame: Environmental groups warn against lead pollution
- Nation's only industrial hemp seed bank being created in NY
- Malaysian police investigate missing teen London schoolgirl
- Australia takes early England wicket on last day of 1st test
- Turkish, US officials meet for talks on Syria safe zone
- Sri Lankan leader says bill to scrap executions illegal
- Ajax to play APOEL or Qarabag if it reaches CL playoffs
- Kosovo parliament to disband so early election can be held
- Messi strains calf, will miss Barcelona's US trip
- Encore! New 'Angelina Ballerina' books in the works
- The 'bizarre trip' that was almost Woodstock 50
- Trump claims he wants 'strong background checks' on guns
- Travel alert issued for four Asian countries over chikungunya outbreak
- 2 believed dead in rafting accident in Austria
- US Navy SEAL and Marine face hearing on Green Beret's death
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Maguire becomes most expensive defender with move to United
- Explosion at Russian ammunition dump injures at least 2
- Review: Is there 'Sex in the City' for women in their 50s?
- Texas Republican congressman retiring as GOP departures rise
- Taiwan young agricultural ambassadors to visit Thailand, India
- Fighting has broken out in Hong Kong between protesters and a mob of men swinging long wooden poles
- Liz Weston: How to mess up a variable annuity
- US, South Korea prepare military drills despite North’s ire
- Titanic shipyard in Northern Ireland faces administration
- Employee charged with embezzling $5 million from BMG LabTech
- UN urges sanctions on Myanmar army-linked businesses
- Germany: Artwork stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish family
- Feds: FBI 'exercised remarkable caution' in CIA worker probe
- Syrian army says it will resume offensive on rebel-held northwest, accusing insurgents of violating truce.
- Review: 'Lost You' is psychological thriller
- 2 young girls killed in Austrian electric moped crash
- Nigeria to allow Shia leader to leave jail for medical care
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Sri Lanka police arrest 3 members of banned Islamic group
- Two Taiwan elementary schools improve each other
- Markets Right Now: Stocks sink as China's currency falls
- Russian leader Putin slams US nuclear treaty withdrawal
- Laid-off Kentucky miners head to hearing to request back pay
- Egypt says car bomb was involved in deadly multiple-vehicle crash outside main cancer hospital, killing 20.
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- American League
- National League
- USL Championship
- Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert to star in NY comedy festival
- Review: 'A Dangerous Man' is suspenseful, tightly written
- US stock indexes slide as China's currency hits 11-year low
- Trump: Mass shootings in Texas, Ohio were 'evil attacks,' and crimes 'against all humanity'
- Trump: El Paso mass shooter consumed 'by racist hate,' and nation must 'condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy'
- Appeals court upholds conviction of Guinea ex-minister
- Survey: US services sector slips to worst growth in 3 years
- The Latest: Cairo explosion with 20 dead involved a car bomb
- Trump condemns mass shootings, says 'mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger' but 'not the gun'
- The Latest: Trump calls 2 mass shootings 'evil attacks'
- AP NewsAlert
- Inter midfielder Nainggolan returns to Cagliari on loan
- The Latest: Trump condemns 'evil attacks,' calls for unity
- Tanzania charges journalist with money laundering
- Britain says it will join U.S.-led naval mission to protect ships in Strait of Hormuz.
- Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco cuts further 4,500 jobs
- Restored World War II Spitfire begins round-the-world trip
- The Latest: Britain to join US-led ship security mission
- Review: Novel reimagines US-Soviet space race
- Priests accused of abusing deaf Argentine students on trial
- Schumer: Trump should demand Senate vote on gun bill
- The Latest: Russia says attack on its Syria base injures 4
- Police say another El Paso mass shooting victim has died at a hospital, raising the death toll in that attack to 21
- London's Heathrow Airport says the planned strike for Tuesday has been postponed by the union
- The Latest: El Paso victim dies, raising death toll to 21
- Family, friends pay final respects to RFK's granddaughter
- Mariah Carey records new song as theme for ABC's 'mixed-ish'
- 4 people on 2 motorcycles die in California wrong-way crash
- Orthodox church files new suit in Jerusalem property battle
- London's Heathrow Airport says Tuesday strike suspended
- Sudanese rebels criticize power-sharing deal
- Poorer northern Brazil also more violent, report says
- Pedro Martinez still baseball's daddy years after retirement
- Colombia gives citizenship to children of Venezuelan parents
- 'The Perfect Wife' has intriguing plot, chilling finale
- Hospital official says another El Paso shooting victim has died, raising the death toll from that attack to 22
- Chiefs counting on Clark, Mathieu to provide leadership
- Major German union urges members to join climate protests
- Democrat Scholten says he'll run again for seat held by King
- AP Explains: What is the online forum 8chan?
- Lightning sign Shattenkirk after buyout by Rangers
- New Kansas governor brings sharp shift on LGBTQ foster kids
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe in Singapore hospital for extended stay
- Victoria's Secret hires first transgender model
- Gunfire erupts at Brooklyn vigil; 4 critically wounded
- 48 migrants reach Italian island, report others died at sea
- Kimmel, 'Apprentice' producer join to make ABC quiz show
- Belgian rider Lambrecht dies after crash in Tour of Poland
- Judges to hear appeal in lawsuit over John Steinbeck works
- 'City of Windows' is compelling and baffling thriller
- 5 wounded in Canadian nightclub shooting
- Italy court asked to free US teen held in officer's killing
- ASU football returns to training camp after renovations
- Coroner: Gilroy victims died of chest, back gunshot wounds
- Puerto Rico Supreme Court agrees to see lawsuit filed by Senate seeking to oust veteran politician sworn in as governor
- Fast bowler Dale Steyn retires from test cricket
- The Latest: PR Supreme Court agrees to see Senate's lawsuit
- Victims of Texas, Ohio shootings included parents, students
- Palmer-Brown lent by Man City to Austria Vienna
- Stocks plunge around the world as US-China trade war worsens, threatening global economy; Dow sinks 800 points, or 3%
- 10 things to know about the FIBA World Cup
- Pittsburgh mayor says he's boosted security after threats
- Investment firm-backed newspaper chain GateHouse Media buying USA Today owner Gannett in latest media deal
- Giant telescope consortium to seek Spain building permit
- Newspaper chain GateHouse buying Gannett, USA Today owner
- ABC to tackle 'Little Mermaid' with live production
- R. Kelly faces 2 new charges in Minnesota in 2001 allegation
- ABC executive withholding judgment on the 'The Rookie'
- Feds: 'El Chapo' aide asked Chicago gang to go after witness
- Obama: Americans must not let racist views become normalized
- Neil deGrasse Tyson apologizes for weekend tweet about death
- Column: Hendrick Motorsports making strides from awful 2018
- Judge sentences man who mailed pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN to 20 years in prison
- Stocks drop 3% on Wall Street, their worst drop of the year, as China counters Trumps' tariffs with cheaper currency
- Prescott, Cooper shrug off money talk in camp with Cowboys
- The Latest: Morocco navy rescues 424 migrants in under a day
- New Jersey enacts 3 gun violence intervention laws
- The Latest: Attorney: Alleged R. Kelly victim not prostitute
- New massacres a jolt for clergy who coped with past attacks
- Police handcuff fan for protests against Brazilian president
- British Airways flight evacuated after filling with smoke
- 4 sue to block California tax return law aimed at Trump
- The Latest: Protesters happy with permit for alternate site
- Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud unveils famed trophy in Paris
- 4 believed to be on plane in deadly crash in Alaska
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Experts: Mental illness not main driver of mass shootings
- Indianapolis Jesuit school appeals archbishop's decree
- Former union official sentenced in federal corruption probe
- Study finds more edible pot among Colorado teen users
- UN report: North Korea cyber experts raised up to $2 billion
- New Zealand's Brendon McCullum retires from cricket
- South Korea's military says North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice into sea
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Jaguars-Ravens joint practice goes smoothly for Foles
- N. Korea fires projectiles twice into sea, S. Korea says
- Free agent rookie TE CJ Conrad a surprise at Giants camp
- Tribe files formal request for hearing on pipeline expansion
- Nebraska's Sasse backed by GOP leaders despite Trump stance
- 5 months on, Christchurch attacker inspires others
- US names China a currency manipulator after Beijing pushes down the yuan
- Massive explosion at Russian military depot sparks evacuation
- UK Labour demands probe into Boris' top man over Deutsche Bank career
- Hitler's birthplace: Legal battle finally ends
- Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dies after Poland crash
- Opinion: India's government is playing with fire
- Mom's ex faces new charge in death of 4-year-old Texas girl
- Judge rejects Weinstein appeal over sex trafficking charge
- Popovich, finally, gets his turn at leading USA Basketball
- Texans' J.J. Watt fulfills dream in Green Bay _ sort of
- Olympic champion hurdler Sally Pearson of Australia retires
- Olympic gold medalist Sally Pearson retires from track
- US faces challenges in stopping domestic terror attacks
- Honduran president accuses groups of 'assault on power'
- Mets beat Marlins 6-2, reach .500 for 1st time since May
- National League
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Buttigieg ramps up outreach to Democratic superdelegates
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Longtime 'Simpsons' composer sues, claims age discrimination
- Former executive sues Tinder, claims sex assault by ex-CEO
- ABC says 'Fresh Off the Boat' sailing past star's tweet
- Class action lawsuit filed against UCLA gynecologist
- Mass shootings: Key developments in Texas and Ohio
- The Latest: Nebraska Sen. Sasse kicks off re-election bid
- Tamron Hall talks Prince at TV critics meeting
- Air force officer to head Brazil's deforestation watchdog
- Nathan Adrian: life before medal gold as he fights cancer
- UN chief: Islamic State has as much as $300 million to fight
- Hiroshima marks 74th anniversary of atomic bombing
- North Korea cyberattacks generate $2 billion for weapons program
- S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates
- 4.9, 4.5 earthquakes rock eastern Taiwan
- Controlled drugs disguised as candied fruits seized at customs
- US Treasury Department labels China a currency manipulator
- Lekima could become first typhoon to strike Taiwan this year
- Taiwan wins silver and bronze at International Geography Olympiad
- Taichung mayor apologizes to Paper Windmill Theatre after canceled shows
- Taiwanese furious at Yi Fang Fruit Tea for kowtowing to Beijing
- St. Vincent prime minister to open embassy in Taiwan
- Today in History
- North Korea launches two 'projectiles' into the sea
- Taiwan employers ask for slowdown in basic wage increases
- Overseas Filipino worker film 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' to screen in Taipei Sunday
- Taiwan president touts first balanced budget in 22 years
- Taiwan mayor embarks on six-day trip to Japan
- North Korea fires more weapons, denounces US military drills
- Taiwan Season returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019
- 'Wild Man' of southern Taiwan captured by 10-man task force
- Taipei Mayor founds Taiwan People's Party, elected chairman
- Migration more worrying than climate change for Europeans: survey
- Giant Taiwanese lantern appears in Japan’s Aomori Nebuta Matsuri 2019
- Taiwan's Yi Fang Fruit Tea declares it's getting out of politics, sticking to tea
- President Tsai welcomes new Guatemalan ambassador to Taiwan
- Taiwan smart machinery sector to benefit from trade conflict
- Ministry approves larger electric scooters for delivery service in Taiwan
- Taiwan president advocates for sustainable Indo-Pacific
- Marie Curie musical kicks off in Taipei
- Hong Kong police tear skirt, underwear off female protester, sparking public wrath
- Asian Productivity Organization sets up smart manufacturing center in Taiwan
- US house speaker issues statement to back HK protestors
- Taiwan envoy and US State Dept. official commit to 'Taiwan-US Political Military Dialogue'
- Lifeguard whacks foreigner with metal rod for flipping him off on S. Taiwan beach
- ‘Frog Daddy’s’ breeding program at Taipei Zoo a success
- Ministry of Labor sets up AI training center in Southern Taiwan
- NPP chair talks with ruling DPP for Taiwan elections
- Video shows Hong Kong's black shirts beating back white shirts
- The best surfing spots in Europe
- Swiss prosecutors indict ex-German football officials over 2006 World Cup
- China warns US against Asia missile deployment
- China warns Hong Kong protesters of severe repercussions
- Malaysian man declared brain dead after incident off Taiwan’s Orchid Island
- China warns Hong Kong protesters that punishment is coming
- China vows to counter US deployment of midrange arms in Asia
- Taipei Zoo elephant gets following with slick flick of a hat
- Philippines declares dengue epidemic
- Taiwan's Penghu to host Asian Cup Beach Volleyball Open
- Many working dads in Taiwan feel alienated from their children: survey
- Plane carrying popstar Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark
- Paris official reassures public about Notre Dame health risks after lead scare
- Inside Europe: Covering the issues that shape Europe
- Record number of entrants for Taipei International Design Award
- Another German citizen arrested in Turkey for political reasons: German media
- Typhoon Lekima to begin affecting N. Taiwan tomorrow
- Taiwan defends Palomino League World Series title in Texas
- Taiwan ceramic art history exhibition opens in Taipei
- 'Just For You' from Taiwan's Riverbed Theatre
- China boycotts Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards
- 6 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
- Chinese caught dredging in Taiwan's Matsu deported by Coast Guard
- Today in History
- Comfort woman statue removed from Japan exhibition after government pressure
- Chinese man swims 7 hours to Kinmen while chewing chili peppers for warmth
- Multinational youth teams compete in Taiwan startup competition
- Taiwan Jewelry and Gem Exhibition to showcase jewelry, rare dinosaur fossil
- Taiwan’s sweet potato enters global market
- Hell money spotted in claw machine during Ghost Month spooks Taiwanese
- Democratic countries should support UN membership for Taiwan: German member of parliament
- Former Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj dies age 67
- Video shows Hong Kong student arrested for buying laser pointers
- Taiwanese vessel detained by Indonesian authorities
- Over 80% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan to be sovereign state: poll
- NASA finds strong storms circling Typhoon Lekima's center as it nears Taiwan
- Nearly half of S. Koreans against renewal of GSOMIA with Japan: poll
- China bans movies, actors from prominent Taiwan film awards
- New immigrant artists exhibit creations in Taiwan's Hsinchu
- China warns Hong Kong facing biggest crisis since handover
- Taiwan scientist warns against China’s man-made rain
- Taiwanese YouTuber says dual membership in Ko's party will draw in 'roach, rat droppings'
- Taiwan Legislature seeks to join more international organizations
- Taiwan president welcomes St. Vincent prime minister with military salute
- China unseats parliamentary member for having nationality of Taiwan ally
- Taiwan's CWB issues sea warning for Typhoon Lekima
- Upcoming events in Taipei, August 8-18
- 56 eateries to vie for 'best beef noodles' title in Taipei competition
- US urges Japan to join Persian Gulf naval mission
- Asia's Got Talent wheel artist showcase in New Taipei City
- Taiwan, Japan promote railway tourism
- Taiwan airport police introduces English- and Vietnamese-speaking officers
- Earthquake in Taipei's Beitou caused by common volcanic activity: CWB
- Indonesia releases Taiwanese ship and crew
- Chan sisters advance to second round of Rogers Cup
- Two Taiwan schools make progress by learning together
- Taiwan police investigate relatives after teenager drowns in bathtub
- Denmark: Police probe blast at tax office in Copenhagen
- Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict
- Hi-tech Hong Kong protesters outwit the police
- China orders boycott of top film awards in Taiwan
- Pakistan expels Indian ambassador over Kashmir dispute
- 'China is in uncharted territory with Hong Kong protests': Ai Weiwei
- Greek police find body during search for missing British scientist
- 6.0 earthquake strikes Taiwan's Yilan, whole country feels shock waves
- Austria debates bike trailers for children after fatal road accident
- Romans critical of Spanish Steps sitting ban
- Germany: Bundeswehr grounds 'Tiger' helicopters due to technical fault
- 4.6 earthquake rattles NE Taiwan
- Taiwan's CWB issues land warning for Typhoon Lekima
- New Taipei elderly woman crushed by cabinet during 6.0 quake
- Ferry trips between eastern Taiwan and outlying islands canceled due to typhoon
- Today in History
- Taiwan’s college admission rate at record low
- Video shows 2nd-largest movement of Taipei 101 damper in history during 6.0 quake
- Why a US-China deal that once looked close now seems far off
- Hong Kong protesters ‘stargaze’ with laser pointers to support arrested student
- US aircraft carrier arrives in Philippines after S. China Sea transit
- US urges increased caution for Americans visiting Hong Kong
- 6.0 quake causes blackouts, rock slides, rail cancelations, 1 death in Taiwan
- 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival poster revealed
- Taiwan expands restrictions on single-use cutlery
- St. Vincent’s prime minister unveils plaque for embassy in Taiwan
- Taiwan has best health care system in the world: business magazine
- CCP unlikely to dispatch PLA in HK for fear of impact on Taiwan: Retired US Admiral
- Taiwan's CWB expands land warning for Typhoon Lekima
- Organisms scattered onto surface of moon after spacecraft’s crash
- Japan and China to hold strategic dialogue for 1st time in 7 years
- Australian MP likens China to Nazi Germany, warns Australia sovereignty at risk
- US to bar China’s Huawei from federal government contracts
- Ju Percussion Group founder gives speech at Taiwan’s MOFA
- ‘Taiwan and St. Vincent are a family,’ says St. Vincent top diplomat
- New Zealand rebukes China envoy for remarks on HK supporters, freedom of speech
- Taiwan International Marathon starts off in Hsinchu County on Dec. 9
- Australian lawmaker likens China threat to Nazi Germany
- Kyrgyzstan crisis escalates after raid on ex-president's home
- Breaking News: Taipei and north Taiwan to close down for Typhoon Lekima Friday
- Kashmir crisis: Pakistan takes a diplomatic gamble with India
- Explosion at Russian missile test site kills 2 people
- Polish parliament speaker to resign over flight scandal
- China blames US for backing Hong Kong 'violent separatists'
- China imports from US fall 19% in July amid trade war
- India stripped Kashmir of autonomy to end separatism, Modi says
- India struggles with religious lynchings
- Italy's Salvini advocates fresh elections amid government deadlock
- Germany: 92-year-old former SS guard to face trial
- 8 cities, counties in Taiwan cancel work, classes for Typhoon Lekima today
- 450 flights disrupted at Taiwan Taoyuan airport due to Typhoon Lekima
- Changes in Kashmir will free it from ‘terrorism’ says Indian Prime Minister
- Canada may have assisted China's bio-warfare program with transfer of lethal viruses
- Sea, land warnings in place for 10 counties, cities as Typhoon Lekima lashes Taiwan
- Today in History
- After 20 years, is Vladimir Putin's untouchable image crumbling?
- Brexit fallout: UK's Johnson woos 'best and brightest' immigrants
- Kyrgyzstan's former president arrested at the second attempt
- Foxconn and Amazon.com criticized for exploiting laborers at China factory
- 1 death, 7 injuries, blackouts reported from Typhoon Lekima in Taiwan
- Foreigners to receive 2 hours of free bicycle rental at Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake event
- Taipei Mayor says he has no intention of being running mate
- Taiwan’s new Central Bank chief receives his first A from Global Finance
- White House reverses course on blacklisting Huawei, again
- 10 American, Singaporean tourists injured in E. Taiwan tour bus crash
- Taiwanese woman falls off cruise ship near Okinawa
- Japanese, Americans make up most of Taiwan’s foreign white-collar workforce
- China paid Taiwan media for positive coverage: Reuters
- Mysterious Chinese warship tried to force Taiwanese freighter to sail to China
- Taiwan begins production of Cloud Peak missiles and mobile launch platforms
- South African YouTuber crafts spectacular view of Taipei
- Latest poll has Tsai leading Han by 20% in Taiwan presidential race
- Inside Europe: Rediscovering Christianity in Italy
- Inside Europe: Cyprus struggles with asylum seekers
- Inside Europe: A loophole in the EU's sanctions against Russia
- NZ arrests two British men in multi million dollar meth bust
- Inside Europe: Flying with the times
- Inside Europe: Paris puts the brakes on e-scooters
- China issues red alert as Typhoon Lekima nears
- Inside Europe: A Postcard from Crete
- Taiwan legislator proposes barring incumbent officials from running for other posts
- Taiwan police free Vietnamese man from debt collectors
- Italy's Salvini says will submit no-confidence vote
- UK economy shrinks amid Brexit uncertainty
- Coral reefs rapidly die from marine heatwaves — study
- Inside Europe 09.08.2019
- Taiwan lifts land warning for Typhoon Lekima
- Hong Kong protesters stage airport sit-in for international support
- Donald Trump gets 'beautiful' letter from North Korea's Kim Jong Un
- Romanians find their future abroad without forgetting home
- Explosions rip through Russian ammunition depot for second time
- Hong Kong film companies to boycott Taipei Golden Horse Awards
- North Korea fires more projectiles into sea
- China waiting out Hong Kong protests, but backlash may come
- North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea in likely protest of drills
- Yi Fang, China, and why enough should be enough for the Taiwanese people
- Taiwan's NCSIST ordered to expedite missile production programs
- Today in History
- Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Luxembourg
- High temperature warnings issued for northern, eastern Taiwan
- Taiwan's CoCo tea stirs more trouble in Hong Kong, anger bubbles over on Weibo
- UN women’s site removes image describing Taiwan as ‘Province of China’
- Filipino in Taiwan turns paper cups into 'eco plastic tiles'
- Taiwan excludes China from tender for 8 high-speed trains
- Hong Kong protests move forward despite police objections
- Dead body, head wrapped in school uniform, found floating off coast of Miaoli, Taiwan
- Chinese state TV: At least 13 dead after Typhoon Lekima hits Zhejiang Province, 16 missing
- Taiwan intelligence agency chief moves 20 officers in cigarette smuggling scandal
- Taiwan’s ruling party gets moving to woo young voters
- Blood banks across Taiwan running low, donations needed
- Taiwan student denies threatening Hong Kong trade office
- US and China row over 'dangerous' Hong Kong reports on diplomat
- China evacuates millions as typhoon Lekima makes landfall
- Copenhagen hit by second blast in four days
- Education fair in the Philippines promotes 32 Taiwanese colleges
- Hong Kong protesters march in defiance of police ban
- Myanmar landslide kills dozens
- Russian nuclear agency ups death toll in missile test explosion
- Beijing intensifies church crackdown, seizes Taiwan travel permits
- Moscow protests pressuring Vladimir Putin find female standard-bearer
- Moscow: Thousands protest local election
- Norway: One injured in shooting at Oslo mosque
- Romania: Tens of thousands rally against government in Bucharest
- Eastern Taiwan hit by three earthquakes
- Reuters report confirms China's infiltration of Taiwan: Tsai
- Today in History
- Pro-China political party backs KMT's Han for Taiwan president
- Guanziling Hot Spring Festival in southern Taiwan to begin Sept. 21
- Pro-independence coalition likely to form in support of Tsai
- Afghanistan's president rejects foreign interference
- Image listing Taiwan as part of China reappears on UN’s Twitter
- Coast Guard on case of Taiwanese woman who fell off cruise ship
- Far East POWs remembered in Taiwan
- Rukai children win Golden Melody traditional arts and music award
- Matchmaking event held by Taiwan’s Taichung City begins accepting registration
- Epstein dies in the dark, but abuse investigation carries on
- Norway: Mosque shooting investigated as terrorism
- Ocean Viking rescue ship picks up 251 migrants off Libya
- Hong Kong: Police fire tear gas at protesters
- Raging Canary Islands wildfire sparks mass evacuation
- Luxembourg PM promises aid for tornado victims
- Death toll jumps in southern Myanmar landslide
- Russia demands Google delete anti-government protest videos from YouTube
- How Europe is tackling mass tourism
- Monsoon floods wreak havoc on India, death toll up
- Sea-Watch eyes Mediterranean for abandoned asylum-seekers
- Police fire tear gas in Hong Kong train station, no end in sight to protests
- Fire reported at Taiwan's National Palace Museum in Chiayi
- Photo of the Day: Activists show support with 'FREE HONG KONG' demo in Taipei
- Taiwan’s designer products shine at NY NOW
- Today in History
- Versace t-shirt design hurts feelings of Chinese netizens
- Taiwan's Wang wins gold in HK swim meet, qualifies for Olympics
- Bisdak Fighters clinch Filipino summer basketball league title in Taipei
- Hualien Amis traditions reflect cultural diversity in Taiwan during Ghost Month
- Taiwan team places second at DEF CON hacker competition in Las Vegas
- Last chance for ‘Manhattanhenge’ sunset in Taipei this year
- Police in Singapore investigate illegal display of Chinese flag
- Autopsy of Epstein performed, but details yet to be released
- Italy's Salvini faces mounting opposition to snap election plans
- India's foreign minister visits China amid Kashmir crisis
- Hong Kong protesters burn joss paper to voice strong displeasure
- Chairman of Taiwan's New Power Party resigns
- Heavy rain warning issued for parts of Taiwan
- 20% of workforce to be replaced by AI: KPMG survey
- Taiwanese film wins Award of Excellence at IndieFEST Film Awards
- Taiwan’s Team NCTU competes in DARPA Subterranean Challenge
- Taipei Astronomical Museum to livestream Perseids meteor shower
- Taiwan's Far Eastern airlines announces fleet upgrade and new crew uniforms
- Hong Kong protestors cripple airport
- Hong Kong airport cancels flights due to protests
- Taiwanese-founded beverage shop attacked by Chinese trolls
- Ma Ying-jeou ordered to Taipei court in retrial of Sunflower Movement police brutality case
- Spend a Night at Taiwan's Presidential Office Building open for entries
- How far will China go to support Pakistan's position on Kashmir?
- Gay parents flee Russia with kids: 'We can't go back anymore'
- Taiwan takes first Asian Men's U23 Volleyball Championship title
- Taiwan's labor groups call for at least 5% hike in minimum wage
- South Korea to remove Japan from preferred trade list
- US-China trade war leaves Europe as collateral damage
- Hong Kong airport protest shutdown tarnishes business image
- Hong Kong airport resumes flights after protest shutdown
- Heavy rain alert issued in 11 counties, cities as SW Taiwan sees heavy flooding
- Offices and schools closed in Tainan due to heavy rain in southern Taiwan
- Taiwan's Foxconn unit to expand in India, Vietnam amid trade war
- Taiwan travel agencies to rebook flights following HK airport chaos
- Taiwan stages APEC conference on medical information sharing
- Taiwan well positioned to develop smart city innovations
- Taiwan’s Golden Tripod Award's Special Contribution Award goes to Hsing Chia-hui
- 7-Eleven, FamilyMart to stop offering plastic straws in Taiwan on Sept. 11
- Magistrates of Kinmen, Matsu, Penghu fly to Beijing to plea for travel ban lift
- Tainan resident wins NT$2 billion Taiwan Lottery jackpot
- Taiwan hospital contributes medical expertise in Thailand
- Today in History
- US, UK looking for quick post-Brexit trade deal
- China media calls for shooting HK protesters on spot, Wang asks 'Do Taiwanese want to be unified?'
- Taipei Mayor Ko mulls alliance with KMT presidential hopefuls
- Hong Kong leader defends police, dodges protesters’ demands
- Foreign ministry congratulates Taiwan-friendly Guatemala president-elect
- China silent on request for partial lifting of solo travel ban to Taiwan
- Central Taiwan to launch direct flights to Tottori in Japan
- Taiwan President greets Rotary delegation planning 2021 conference in Taipei
- Scrutiny of Epstein’s death and co-conspirators intensifies
- Asian Youth Orchestra to perform in Taipei
- Video shows man use Poké Ball to travel around Taipei
- SW Taiwan city releases garbage truck app
- Hong Kong's Carrie Lam hopes protester 'shot blind’ by police will ‘recover soon'
- Hong Kong should step back from the brink: Taiwan-Hong Kong council chairwoman
- Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to host Vocal Asia Festival 2020
- Singapore cuts GDP growth forecast amid US-China trade war
- Taiwan President Tsai to visit Keelung Ghost Festival
- Arrests of foreign English teachers surge by tenfold in China
- Chinese threats will escalate: Taiwan military think tank
- Taiwan's Buckskin wins awards in three international beer competitions
- Taiwan requests new trade talks with US under TIFA framework
- Taiwan mulls visa waiver for Vietnam, Indonesia
- 2019 Made In Taiwan: artists win chance to present in ART TAIPEI
- Taiwan’s New Power Party loses another lawmaker
- Taiwan's Ministry of Education to launch AI courses online
- Taiwan's DPP offers humanitarian assistance to HK after bloody police crackdown
- Taiwan's Quanta plans to move part of its production from China
- Taiwan’s National Palace Museum sets up guide training program for new immigrants
- Flights out of Hong Kong canceled again amid protests
- Taiwan’s Jiao Xi Hot Spring Marathon begins accepting registration
- Coastal campsite in central Taiwan expected to open in November
- Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower on trade war jitters
- Malaysia: Body found after London teen goes missing while on holiday
- Women: Opera’s Domingo sexually harassed them, hurt careers
- US delays tariffs on key Chinese goods, prompting market surge
- Measles cases triple globally: WHO
- Denmark's prime minister apologizes to children abused during post-WWII era
- LA Opera investigates sexual harrassment claims against Placido Domingo
- Moscow court reverses Sergei Mitrokhin election ban
- Opinion: Chinese military intervention in Hong Kong would be costly
- Hong Kong police clash with protesters at airport
- Greece: Villages evacuated as wildfires rage
- Paris streets near Notre Dame to be decontaminated from lead
- Austria: ex-vice chancellor's home raided in corruption probe
- Not just Bali: Indonesia hopes to develop more tourism sites
- Trump delays tariffs on some Chinese goods until December
- No plans to adjust visa-free treatment for Filipinos visiting Taiwan
- China denies US Navy ship visits to Hong Kong amid unrest
- Breaking! New Taipei City reports first local dengue fever case of 2019
- Fatality reported during heavy rain, flooding in S. Taiwan
- Taiwanese people will fight against China if attacked: Foreign Minister
- Visitors to Taiwan invited to sample island’s milkfish
- Pro-China gangster 'White Wolf' snared in Taipei for ill-gotten gains
- Escalating violence in Hong Kong could hit global market hard
- Today in History
- Chinese police and Global Times reporter caught by Hong Kong protesters
- Hong Kong airport: Flights resume after violent protests
- Pakistan asks UN Security Council to meet over Kashmir
- China accused of forced sterilization, abortions in Xinjiang concentration camps
- Taiwan joins US university to develop AI technologies
- Kuai Kuai EasyCards go on sale for Ghost Month in Taiwan today
- US Sec. of State Pompeo meets Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief in NY
- Kaohsiung mayor’s wife to campaign among overseas Taiwanese
- China tells Taiwan government to withdraw 'black hands' from Hong Kong
- Taiwan KMT presidential candidate caught playing mahjong despite denial
- Asian shares rise on US plan to delay some China tariffs
- LA Opera to investigate Placido Domingo over accusations
- Italy's premier to address senators amid leadership challenge
- 'The Rite of Spring' echoes protests in HK: Hong Kong Week in Taiwan
- Ex-Taiwan President Chen invited to ‘One Side One Country Action Party’ founding
- Brain tumor diagnosis takes only 30 seconds in Taiwan
- New Taipei to begin charging for using parking spaces for electric vehicles
- Taiwan open to Hong Kong people applying for residency
- TSMC only Taiwanese company in PwC Top 100 for market capitalization
- Regent Taipei presents the Regent Bubble Festival from 7/18 to 8/31
- Italian restaurant Bencotto at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei wins Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards in 2019
- Taiwan not affected by Russian nuclear accident: AEC
- Update: Crash knocked Chinese mystery warship's secret tech onto Taiwan freighter
- Events held in Taiwan on memorial day for comfort women
- Events in Taiwan commemorate memorial day for Comfort Women
- Breaking News! Taiwan's monthly minimum wage raised by 3%, hourly pay up 5%
- Taiwan-themed train runs in Mumbai
- Google leads world’s top 100 websites, followed by YouTube and Facebook
- Model of Taiwan's new jet aircraft spotted at Taipei exhibition
- Former diplomat tapped as Taipei City spokesman
- China to position eight landing craft near Taiwan
- Crafts featuring local cultures put on display in Taiwan
- Flights restart at Hong Kong airport as protesters apologize
- German authorities dismiss threat of far-right 'enemy lists'
- Swedish man arrested over Danish tax agency explosion
- Satellite photos appear to show Chinese APCs near Hong Kong
- Taiwan-born businessman to take control over NBA team Brooklyn Nets
- U.S. senator warns China not to crack down on Hong Kong protests
- Taipei City mayor advocates coalition Cabinet
- A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault by Swedish court
- Kashmir crisis mars independence celebrations in Pakistan and India
- Debt and doom loops: The eurozone's Italian nightmare
- Hiring of 2020 R&D Substitute Services members is open for application
- Hong Kong: Angela Merkel calls for peaceful solution to unrest
- Football star Sala exposed to high levels of deadly carbon monoxide in plane
- 300 years of Liechtenstein
- Italy: New Genoa bridge to be built by April
- West reluctant to criticize China over Hong Kong stance
- UK launches controversial chicken shop campaign to combat knife crime
- Taiwan scholars praise minimum wage hike, warn of possible negative effects
- US to ensure Taiwan remains free from coercion: AIT
- Chinese netizens furious at Huawei for listing Taiwan as separate country
- Myanmar travelers to Taiwan to be fined NT$200,000 for importing pork
- Japan issues travel warning for Hong Kong
- Taiwan's President Tsai likely to be reelected because of Hong Kong: US scholar
- Trump suggests trade deal can wait for Hong Kong resolution
- 14 Tips for observing Ghost Festival day in Taiwan
- Today in History
- Japan advises mass evacuations as powerful storm Krosa looms
- Over 60 percent of Taiwanese worry about post-retirement financial security
- Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei advances to third round of singles at Western & Southern Open
- Taiwan president pledges government support for aerospace and drone industries
- Taiwan approves US$11.4 billion for 2020 defense budget
- Taiwan passport can now include names in Hoklo, Hakka, indigenous languages
- India: Narendra Modi lauds 'path-breaking' Kashmir move
- Ho-Hai-Yan Gongliao Rock Festival to kick off at New Taipei beach
- Peninsula unification by 2045: S. Korea President Moon Jae-in
- Taiwan bolsters scientific cooperation with Southeast Asia
- Taiwan biggest winner in U.S.-China trade war: Standard Chartered
- Breaking News! Work, classes canceled in 5 Kaohsiung districts due to torrential rains
- Taiwan Coast Guard dismisses report on radar falling off Chinese navy vessel
- Transportation minister threatens to end Taiwan airport design contract
- Hong Kong police refuse to address UN concerns about tear gas used indoors
- Japanese man rushed to hospital after diving accident in southern Taiwan
- Taiwan defense minister presents helicopters and Humvees to Paraguay
- Taiwan's KMT ousts member for calling Han gambler, alcoholic, and womanizer
- Chang Hwa Bank invites Hong Kong residents, businesses to bank in Taiwan
- Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive
- US asks Gibraltar to halt release of Iranian tanker
- Hong Kong protests: China holds exercises near border
- Wildfires wreak havoc from France to Greece
- Taiwan's Amis and New Zealand's Maori bring joy to Cabinet
- Minxiong Ghost House ranked No.1 scariest haunted house in Taiwan
- Delegation from Belize visits Taiwan food factory
- Ex-Kaohsiung County chief quits KMT after slamming Taiwan presidential candidate
- Bank of Taiwan opens office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Asian stocks lower after US indexes tumble on recession fear
- Brexit: Cometh the hour, cometh Jeremy Corbyn?
- Russia: Plane crash-lands after hitting flock of birds
- Hong Kong protests on Time Magazine cover again
- Beijing rumored to change Hong Kong to a directly-administered municipality
- Taiwan president tests F-16 simulator at defense technology exhibition
- Taiwan routs Puerto Rico at U-19 Women's Softball World Cup
- Families fear for their relatives in India-administered Kashmir
- Kashmir crisis: India-Pakistan border clashes 'kill several soldiers'
- Turkish government clamps down on liberal imams
- Opinion: India's forced unity will not bring peace
- Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts SW Taiwan
- 3,566 evacuated, work, classes canceled in 5 districts in Kaohsiung due to torrential rain
- S. Korea says N. Korea has fired more projectiles into sea
- New Taiwan customs clearance guidelines issued after cigarette smuggling scandal
- International artists inspired by minority communities in Taiwan
- Religious Chinese film director defies Beijing ban on Taipei Golden Horse awards
- Li Ka-shing calls for end to violence in Hong Kong
- Taiwan horror movie features at foreign film festivals
- 5 Taiwan cities to hold events on Saturday to support Hong Kong protesters
- Beijing ready to 'quell unrest swiftly' in Hong Kong: Chinese Ambassador in UK
- Taiwan’s indigenous designs feature at major France expo
- Taiwan may withdraw capital from Hong Kong in bank run scenario
- Today in History
- US says Taiwan defense spending to rise with China threat
- 2 sentenced to life, 1 given 18 years for murder of baby girl in S. Taiwan
- Expedia data reveals positive Taiwan tourism trends for 1st half of 2019
- Hong Kong crackdown concerns Trump
- Fire destroys 28 hectares on Taiwan’s Green Island
- CWB issues extremely torrential rain alerts for southern Taiwan
- Taiwan movie selected for Toronto International Film Festival
- Japan replaces China as largest foreign holder of US national debt
- Disney's 'Mulan' actress backs cop crackdown in Hong Kong, taunts protesters
- Mexico finds dozens of lost, starving migrants from South Asia
- Taiwan pioneers device to assist those living with MND
- Upcoming events in Taipei: August 16-30
- Taiwan economy tops Four Asian Tigers despite lowered forecast
- Taipei City Councilor steps up as contender for NPP chair
- Trump Administration moves to submit Taiwan F-16V deal to Congress: Washington Post
- Taiwan sees highest number of furloughed workers this year
- Japan holds first National Memorial Service for War Dead in the Reiwa era
- Taipei City mayor compares himself and potential election allies to animals
- Taiwanese wrestler wins silver in Junior World Championship tournament
- Artists gather in Taipei for residency program
- Sex abuse exposed at Taiwan company making jeans in Lesotho
- Taiwan and Solomon Islands ink visa waiver agreement
- Video shows Chinese tourist bury dirty diaper on Boracay beach, forcing closure
- Fine Art Asia 2020 in Taipei for first time
- Germany's Merkel calls for restarting EU migrant rescue mission
- North Korea rejects South's 'foolish' vow for unity talks
- Inside Europe: Italy's political standoff analyzed
- Inside Europe: 'Fast fashion' chain Primark draws protests
- Inside Europe: Salvini rallies supporters on beach tour
- Inside Europe 16.08.2019
- Inside Europe: Notre Dame health scare downplayed
- Indonesia ponders plan to move capital from Jakarta
- French 'Spiderman' climbs Hong Kong tower with 'peace banner'
- Taiwan Internet and E-Commerce Association asks for government attention
- Asian shares mixed amid ongoing worries about US-China trade
- Cathay Pacific CEO quits over Hong Kong protest blowback
- Opinion: Imran Khan — One year of stumbling ineptitude
- Indian government to ease Kashmir restrictions
- A dam-building race threatens the Mekong River
- Adaptive reuse in Taiwan's Taichung breathes new life into declining neighborhood
- Female activists demand Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei resign
- Germany's Merkel to meet Boris Johnson 'very, very soon'
- US issues warrant for Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar
- US tells Congress of plans to sell F-16 fighters to Taiwan
- Taiwan's Air Force says it plans to add new wing of F-16V
- Taiwan raises 2019 GDP growth forecast
- Taiwan breathes fresh life into historic railway workshop
- Cathay Pacific kowtows to Beijing
- Taiwan admitted to global foot-and-mouth disease control alliance
- China flexes muscle near Hong Kong amid more weekend rallies
- Today in History
- Taiwan temple’s floating lanterns are now environmentally friendly
- It’s time to drink tap water in Taiwan
- Birds survive typhoon to color Taiwanese island white
- Hong Kong braces for fresh protests as tensions mount
- Pop singers from Malaysia and Singapore visit Taipei for tourism campaign
- Taiwan's TKK fried chicken among 25 best fried chicken brands in New York
- Latest trailer released for film adaption of Taiwanese horror game 'Detention'
- Rare British sports car crashes on Taiwan mountain road
- Former top-10 fugitive dies in Taiwan hospital
- Hong Kong teachers’ rally starts another weekend of protests
- 2019 marks investment spree in Taiwan: President Tsai
- Budget airline Tigerair Taiwan to add 15 planes in 2021
- Italy's fascist past reverberates in Rome
- Kashmir: Is the UN Security Council reluctant to get involved?
- Hermit crab spotted traveling with 'plastic shell' on Taiwan beach
- Ukraine: Fire in Odessa hotel kills 8
- Tokyo 2020 Paralympic test swim canceled over E. coli levels
- Opinion: The EU must respect the nation-state
- Hong Kong protests call for democracy, rally for China
- Afghanistan: Dozens injured in blast at Kabul wedding hall
- Problems and progress: Life for disabled people in Belarus
- Silent 'free election' vigils held across Moscow amid protest ban
- Northern Ireland: Veterans mark 50th anniversary of 'Troubles' deployment
- Italy's Salvini allows unaccompanied minors off migrant ship
- Boris Johnson to meet Macron, Merkel as Brexit uncertainty looms
- Events held across Taiwan to show solidarity with Hong Kong
- Hong Kong’s divide: Protests for democracy, rally for China
- Four healthcare workers at Taipei's Cathay hospital contract measles: CDC
- The divide and rule strategy that will define Taiwan’s presidential election
- Canada and EU voice support for Hong Kong protesters, urge dialogue over violence
- Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Hualien, Taiwan
- Taiwan public schools to boost promotion of national identity among students
- Taiwan KMT presidential candidate plans to vist US in fall
- Hong Kong protester organizer hopes for peace at Sunday rally
- Taiwan’s Hsinchu Zoo expected to reopen at year's end after closing two years ago
- Protests in Europe highlight divide between China, Hong Kong
- Taiwan to begin checking all carry-on bags from Philippines for African swine fever
- New pro-Taiwan independence party holds inaugural meeting
- Iceland holds ceremony for first glacier lost to climate change
- 2019 East of Taiwan bike tours kick off
- Hundreds of Filipinos celebrate Ilocano heritage in Taiwan's Taichung
- Hong Kong protesters march in peace after weeks of chaos
- Bangladesh slum fire destroys thousands of homes
- Main line of Taiwan’s Alishan Forest Railway to resume operation on Aug 31
- Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63
- Istanbul unprepared for next big deadly earthquake, say experts
- Spain invites stranded migrants to disembark in Algeciras
- Russian opposition figure detained upon release from jail
- Italy: Populists declare Salvini a 'traitor' as government collapse looms
- There's history behind worsening Seoul-Tokyo trade dispute
- CWB issues heavy rain advisory for 12 counties, cities in Taiwan
- Man fatally struck by train at Taipei Main Station
- White House sends more mixed signals on China's Huawei
- Taipei on high alert as first dengue case reported
- Trump OK's F-16V fighter deal to Taiwan
- Taiwan should recruit more students from Hong Kong and Macau
- Japan's exports fall in July for eighth straight month
- Taipei Fringe Festival to feature 500 performances
- Taiwan's first World Champion Pokemon player takes trophy in DC
- Grass sledding playground opens in New Taipei
- Secrets of Pan-European picnic still shrouded in mystery 30 years later
- Taoyuan's Zhongli District has worst acid rain in Taiwan
- As Hong Kong's financial risks mount, China looks to Shenzhen as future hub
- Taiwan javelin thrower wins gold medal at Birmingham Diamond League
- Taiwan team wins World Youth Tchoukball Championships
- China lashes out at Taiwan over Hong Kong asylum offer
- Photo of the Day: Taiwanese illustrator satirizes Yuen Long attack
- Taipei to ban smoking around convenience stores, coffee shops from Sept. 1
- Taiwan’s Yilan Children’s Festival draws record number of attendees
- American doctor who served eastern Taiwan for 40 years dies at age 93
- Taiwan's Mayor Han stacks folders high to show off his hard work
- Taiwan Ju Percussion Group to launch tour in Canada
- Self-service bookstore opens in Taipei
- National Taiwan University develops smart agriculture
- Pregnant woman gets liver transplant in Taiwan first
- Taiwan president tells China not to blame nonexistent forces for Hong Kong tension
- Update: Taiwan leader lauds Cathay CEO for listing self instead of giving names to CCP
- Hong Kong bakery’s mooncakes carry protest movement slogans
- Donald Trump: Hong Kong crackdown would hurt China trade deal
- Gran Canaria wildfire spreads, forces thousands of evacuations
- Taiwanese golfer Cheng Ssu-chia grabs first professional victory
- Hong Kong protesters launch global ad campaign
- Nobel Peace Prize for Trump at stake with Xi meeting in Hong Kong
- MOFA touts success of medical fund in Taiwan’s Pacific allies
- Afghanistan: Is 'Islamic State' taking advantage of US-Taliban peace talks?
- Turkey removes pro-Kurdish mayors from office
- 'Hong Kong mob' — How mainland Chinese see the democracy movement
- Macron, Putin optimistic on Ukraine, clash on Syria
- Workers return to Notre Dame after toxic lead scare
- Philippines yet to verify any cases of African swine fever
- NDC works to make Taiwan a bilingual nation
- AIT director visits Taiwan Keelung-class destroyer in Kaohsiung
- Hong Kong immigration to Taiwan soars by 28%
- New Taipei to pioneer in long-term pet care
- US vice president warns trade deal at risk if China cracks down in Hong Kong
- Asian shares mostly rise after Wall Street rally on Huawei
- Taiwan Plus to return to Tokyo
- Tropical storm with Taiwan track could form tomorrow
- Staff member of UK consulate in Hong Kong being held in China
- NT$500 million added to Taiwan Lottery jackpots for Mid-Autumn Festival
- Taiwan president’s aide urged to resign over cigarette smuggling
- Taiwan's KMT must take clear stance supporting Hong Kong protests: Eric Chu
- Google Doodle celebrates Taiwanese singer Fong Fei-Fei's 66th birthday
- Hong Kong police caught on camera torturing arrested man in hospital
- Taiwan and Vietnam deepen medical ties
- Trump urges restraint on Kashmir in call with India and Pakistan
- Brexit: UK to end EU freedom of movement rules in no-deal scenario
- Taiwan auction houses likely to benefit from Hong Kong unrest
- Singapore PM says US cannot stop China's rise, proclaims neutrality in trade war
- Canadian cops laugh at pro-CCP protesters accidentally chanting 'Free China!'
- First offshore wind farm in Taiwan to be fully operational by end of year
- Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests
- AIT touts US-Taiwan security cooperation with visit to naval base
- Itinerant Kaohsiung mayor claims tracking device placed in his car
- Taiwan president meets Japanese politicians, voices support for Hong Kong
- International high school students gather in Taiwan for science
- Chinese man spills black ink onto imperial emblem of Japan at Yasukuni Shrine
- Taiwan record label, MOC to hold musician exchange in Malaysia
- Singapore universities cancel Hong Kong exchange programs
- CCP destroys more Buddhist statues to stamp out religion in China
- Hong Kong critical to China but uncertainty reigns
- UK: Hong Kong staff member missing after visiting China's Shenzhen
- Angela Merkel urges 'humility' towards nature at Iceland climate meeting
- Spain: Gran Canaria wildfire an 'environmental tragedy'
- ‘Protesters vs. police’: HK die-hards defend their stance
- Taiwan supermodel Lin Chi-ling accuses media of privacy violation
- Taiwan president opens Ketagalan Forum: 2019 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue
- Taiwan, Thailand sign seven MOUs on industrial cooperation
- Neuroscientists in Taiwan identify key player in brain disease
- German police operation shuts down bomb-making website
- UN impasse could mean killer robots escape regulation
- Italian Prime Minister Conte offers resignation amid political crisis
- Fresh Kashmir border clashes leave several dead
- French police thwart attack on G7 summit
- Brexit: Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel to face off over stalemate
- Taiwan's Tsai expresses thanks over approval of F-16V sale
- Taiwan among countries to enjoy visa fee waivers in Thailand
- Taiwan tourism revenue soars to new high in Q2
- Trump acknowledges China policies may mean US economic pain
- ‘White Terror’ spreads through Cathay Pacific after CEO resigns
- 'Hongkongers, add oil!' Cathay Pacific pilot leaves office
- US-China trade war hurting global economy: Reserve Bank of Australia
- Regional security hinges on a secure Taiwan, says former US official
- Budget airlines growing fast in Taiwan: CAA
- Former India ambassador supports trade agreement with Taiwan
- Video shows three Hongkongers slashed with knife while repairing Lennon tunnel
- Taiwan’s New Power Party picks new leader
- Potential typhoon developing southeast of Taiwan
- Taiwanese investment in China drops: MOEA
- HK police officers recorded torturing man in hospital taken into custody
- Taiwan wants US to complete delivery of F-16V jets in 2026
- Taiwan kickstarts automation trade show
- Drought in northern tropics not caused by global warming: Taiwan study
- Taiwan’s immigration chief defends his agency’s duty to investigate bribery
- Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower before US Fed release
- Taiwanese VR movies to be screened at Kaohsiung Film Festival
- Taiwan to approve new identity card
- Vienna Boys’ Choir to grace Taiwan in October
- Chinese artist arrested over T-shirt design referencing Tiananmen Square
- President Tsai vows to safeguard national sovereignty
- Government promoting mountaineering tourism in Taiwan
- US secretary of state describes sale of F-16V jets to Taiwan as a consistent move
- 16 Solomon Islands lawmakers voice support for Taiwan over China
- Japanese novel echoes Taiwan’s space program
- Access to healthcare a distant dream for most Indian women
- New Taipei hosts Pokémon GO Safari Zone
- Taiwan third-largest beneficiary of US-China trade war
- Taiwan’s medical community supports Hong Kong protests
- China ties shape cautious reaction to Hong Kong protests
- China threatens sanctions over sale of US fighter jets to Taiwan
- Indonesia sends more troops to quell fresh Papua unrest
- Repatriation plans stir fear among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
- Opinion: Salvini's lust for power puts Italy on brink
- Taiwan’s Hsinchu to host colorful kite festival
- Taiwan TSMC founder Morris Chang unlikely to be Han's running mate
- 248 cases of enterovirus 71 infection confirmed in Taiwan
- Italian politicians launch bid to keep new elections, Salvini at bay
- Greece to deny support to Iranian oil tanker under US pressure
- Italy's left protest movement buoyed by Salvini setback
- German foreign minister urges Russia, Ukraine to revive peace talks
- Opinion: Another Tiananmen Square in Hong Kong?
- Poll suggests Foxconn founder Gou would beat Tsai in Taiwan presidential election
- Report shows US deficit to exceed $1 trillion next year
- Giant lobster caught in Taiwan, released
- China admits detaining staffer at UK Consulate in Hong Kong
- Taiwan taps into anti-drug experience of Southeast Asia, Australia
- Support for Hong Kong protests blamed for sackings
- Pro-China candidate guaranteed to be elected as chief executive of Macao
- Taiwanese fishing boat lost in Pacific, Japan and US assist in search
- Taiwan wants UN General Assembly to halt exclusion of its citizens
- Taiwan company shows off violin played via machine learning
- Spain: Madrid man accused of upskirting more than 500 women
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound
- Taiwan to unveil new eID card in 2020
- Russia invites China, India and others to intl. war games in September
- São Paulo shrouded in smoke as Amazon burns
- Tropical storm Bailu headed for Taiwan
- Taiwan president promises better working conditions for doctors
- Taipei promotes pet-friendly city with food
- Taiwan’s FOCA to perform in Texas
- S Korea, Britain sign continuity FTA ahead of Brexit
- Presidential office vows legal action in Taiwan cigarette smuggling scandal
- 'Meet Charming Taiwan'
- Taiwan Independence activists not charged for Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall paint attack
- Second hospital in Taipei receives Halal certification
- Chinese netizens focus anger on Filipina for retweeting Hong Kong activist
- Medical relief from Taiwan reaches Venezeula
- New Taipei City launches prize pomelo website
- Kosovo lawmakers dissolve parliament, open way to election
- Indonesia blocks internet in Papua amid unrest
- Taiwan wins 5 golds at Asian Intelligent Robot Contest
- Taiwan sea and land warnings for Tropical Storm Bailu expected Friday
- China censors strike in Thailand: Taiwan booth at ASEAN Smart City expo forced to remove sign
- Taiwan blessed by an abundance of lobsters
- Taiwan to study visa waiver for Middle Eastern countries
- Tropical Storm Bailu most likely to make landfall in Southeast Taiwan Saturday
- Macron dampens Johnson's plan to renegotiate Brexit
- South Korea scraps intelligence sharing with Japan
- Sydney parents who fed daughter growth-stunting vegan diet avoid jail
- Number of births in Taiwan falls to new low
- Seafood 'n beer festival at Taiwan’s tourist fishing harbor
- Taiwan's Chou, Tai advance in BWF World Championships
- Poland: Lightning strike leaves several dead in Tatra Mountains
- How Chinese money is changing Cambodia
- ThyssenKrupp sues EU for blocking Tata merger
- Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know
- Opinion: Vladimir Putin shows his hand as Moscow rehabilitates Stalin's conquests
- Italy: President offers politicians more time to avert snap elections
- Climate change: What Germany can learn from the Netherlands
- Brexit: Did Merkel set a 30-day Irish backstop deadline?
- Trump or Europe — Boris Johnson's G-7 balancing act
- US naval research vessel visits Keelung for science project
- Ko Wen-je spotted with Terry Gou, Wang Jin-pyng at Taipei 823 memorial
- US defense secretary confirms death of Hamza bin Laden
- Taiwan mulls visa waivers for Gulf countries
- Climate change turns Arctic into strategic, economic hotspot
- YouTube disables 200 videos attacking Hong Kong protests
- Taiwanese diplomatic official supports Hong Kong protests in US newspaper
- President Tsai crosses paths with Ma Ying-jeou in Kinmen on 823 anniversary
- Protesters to form ‘Hong Kong Way’ human chain
- Hong Kong millionaires eye Australia as haven amid unrest
- Taiwan charges 13 intelligence and airline officials in cigarette smuggling case
- Taiwan's jobless rate edges up in July
- More Taiwan leopard cats killed on Miaoli County roads
- Hong Kong police strip search detained female protester
- NBC accused of helping China by attacking The Epoch Times
- President reviews progress of Taiwan's Kinmen Bridge project
- Canadian consulate suspends Hong Kong staffers' travel to China
- US discovers ship wreck in search for Taiwanese fishing vessel
- Visit of US research ship not related to F-16V deal: AIT
- Taiwan to issue postage stamps featuring east coast
- Taiwanese youth ambassadors to visit six countries in Indo-Pacific
- Asian stocks mostly higher ahead of US Fed chairman’s speech
- US Navy ship passes through Taiwan Strait
- Navy research ship in Keelung sign of Taiwan-US scientific cooperation: Pres. Tsai
- Taiwan to recall 1.2 million Apple Sidra bottles over contamination
- Japan's Abe decries Seoul ending intelligence deal
- Hong Kong protesters to form a 'Baltic chain' across the city
- Inside Europe: Turkey extends deadline for Syrian refugees
- Inside Europe: Brexit, The Troubles and Northern Ireland
- Inside Europe: Merkel and Johnson talk Brexit
- Inside Europe: Prague protest links the past and present
- Inside Europe 23.08.2019
- Wreckage found near site of missing Taiwanese fishing boat: FA
- Australia, Vietnam concerned about China actions in sea row
- Hong Kong protesters turn to Taiwan amid gas mask shortage
- US officials confirm Israeli strike in Iraq
- 6 EU nations agree to take in 'Ocean Viking' migrants
- Parts of Taiwan pension reform law violate Constitution: court
- China triggers $75 billion tariff hike despite Trump delay
- Narendra Modi is undermining the 'idea of India': Shashi Tharoor
- France opens investigation into Epstein sex crimes
- G-7 protests: Inside the activists' camp
- What is Russia hiding after 'Skyfall' radioactive blast?
- World's largest biplane crashes in Austria
- Wikileaks death: Dutch hacking expert 'had kayaking accident'
- Kashmir protesters clash with security forces
- Taiwan funerary art exhibit one of Paris' must-see attractions this summer
- 100 gather in Seoul calling for S. Korea to re-establish diplomatic ties with Taiwan
- North Korea test-fires missiles after joint military drills end
- G7 Summit: Emmanuel Macron's nightmare in Biarritz
- Hong Kong protesters form human chains to call for democracy
- Young Thai Buddhist monks triumph in e-sports event
- Drunk driver slams van into group of volunteers in Taiwan, 3 feared dead
- Taiwan coffee chain Crown & Fancy to lay off most of its workers
- Public transportation greener than Tesla: Singaporean minister
- Taiwanese fraud ring nabbed in Portugal
- Human rights film festival to tour Taiwan from September
- Taiwan to deport Vietnamese woman third time for illegal stay
- Aging becoming new problem for Japanese prisons
- Thousands of flying ants invade Taiwanese village
- How the Hong Kong crisis could boost Taiwan’s economy
- Trump's new tariffs likely to expedite Taiwan companies' return home: investment official
- Former DPP Tainan County chief founds Taiwan Renewal Party
- HK police fire tear gas as protests take violent turn again
- G7 Summit: EU's Tusk says meeting will be 'difficult test of unity'
- Hong Kong protests: Police fire tear gas in renewed flair of violence
- Prince Andrew denies knowledge of Epstein's sex crimes
- Berlin in Petrenko fever: His inaugural concert with the Berlin Philharmonic
- Amazon fires spark European rift at G7 over Mercosur trade deal
- Brazilian troops begin deploying to fight Amazon fires
- Taiwan lifts land, sea warnings for Tropical Storm Bailu
- Retail, wholesale revenue hit all-time highs for July
- Chinese in Chile urinate, harass Taiwan restaurant for backing Hong Kong
- US to join 10 Southeast Asian countries in first ever joint naval exercises
- Taiwan embraces cutthroat food delivery market
- N. Korea tests new ‘super-large’ multiple rocket launcher
- TSMC ranks as No. 3 chip supplier in first half of 2019
- Taiwan's efforts to fight money laundering hailed by regional organization
- South Korea starts drills at Japan-claimed islands
- Taiwan public urged to prevent dengue in wake of storm
- New Taiwan landmark to blend museum and library
- Taiwan boy takes mother's photo to Yushan to fulfill promise
- Taiwan's oldest internet sensation dies at 86
- Drunk driver detained after causing 3 deaths in car crash in Taiwan's Taoyuan
- Opinion: Foreign aid is a hindrance to Rohingya repatriation
- Remembering the liberation of Paris, 75 years later
- Paris celebrates 75th anniversary of liberation from Nazis
- Fans enjoy three-hour music at Chill Out Festival preview in Taipei
- Two Dakeng hiking trails in central Taiwan closed for repair after heavy rainfall
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas, roll out water cannon trucks
- Hong Kong: Shot fired, water cannon deployed after petrol-bomb attack
- Italy: German president marks 75th anniversary of SS massacre
- Barcelona: Mystery bomb discovery sparks beach evacuation
- Mississippi governor visits Taiwan to promote trade
- Hong Kong police draw guns, arrest 36 in latest protest
- Tai wins Taiwan's first gold at World Archery Youth Championships
- Trump sends mixed messages to China on trade war
- Taiwan and Japan work together on smart manufacturing revolution
- Fuel prices in Taiwan to rise this week
- Democracy in Asia-Pacific depends on defense of Taiwan: commentator
- Taiwan’s elementary school students to learn Southeast Asian languages
- Asian shares tumble as US-China trade war renews uncertainty
- China's plans for naval base in Cambodia confirmed
- Leopard cat design on Taiwan trains criticized for resembling leopard
- Taiwan student goes missing in US
- Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju wins first career title at Czech Open
- Taiwan hospital develops self-propelled cart with AI
- China lets currency sink
- Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan
- Indonesia announces location of new capital on Borneo
- Opinion: Political craftsman Macron scores victory at the G7
- Taiwan's political parties urged to address soaring housing prices
- Philippines community recruits frogs in war against dengue fever
- Micron's Taichung plant in central Taiwan expected to be ready in 2020 Q4
- Remains of 13 Levels in NE Taiwan to be illuminated starting on Moon Festival
- Poland's top envoy to Taiwan shows off Nashi writing skills to I-Mei CEO
- Taoyuan to host colorful Taiwan folklore festival
- Trump claims serious trade negotiations with China to begin
- US Open: German tennis star Kerber crashes out in round 1
- Romania's coalition government collapses
- Tropical Storm Podul poised to strike N. Philippines, periphery to lash Taiwan
- Taiwan unveils driverless WinBus
- Taiwan-Canada team eying victory in driverless vehicle contest
- TIER touts Taiwan as long-term regional fund-raising hub
- Asian shares mostly up on optimism about US-China trade war
- Video compares Han's Chinglish speech with Tsai's fluent English at AmCham meeting in Taipei
- Hong Kong losing financial center status hurts China: German think tank
- Foreign Minister Joseph Wu calls for UN to 'open door' to Taiwan
- Taiwan President Tsai ranked most likeable ahead of Han, Ko, Trump, Xi
- China ban on some textbooks seen aimed at Uighur culture
- Australia concerned writer faces espionage charge in China
- AIT proposes Talent Circulation Alliance to tackle brain drain in Taiwan
- G7 issues statement supporting Hong Kong autonomy
- Photo of the Day: Lennon Wall for Hong Kong spotted in Taichung, Taiwan
- Taipei City mayor held secret meeting with Taiwan business leaders
- China arrests Australian academic on suspicion of spying
- South Korea issues travel warning for Hong Kong
- President Tsai meets Mississippi Governor, US trade delegation in Taipei
- Japan makes breakthrough in stress measurement
- Taiwan PCB manufacturer Dynamic to lay off 85% of employees
- Taiwan, US university work on app to help Syrian refugees
- Last legal brothel in Yilan, Taiwan closes doors
- Foreign tourist arrivals up 13% in first seven months of 2019
- Taiwan ally Baron Waqa loses bid for re-election as president of Nauru
- Mystery flight, possibly N. Korean, spotted on radar near southern Taiwan
- Hong Kong leader says no need for Beijing intervention
- Taiwan reports first hantavirus case this year
- Gays in China push for guardianship agreement as result of Taiwan progress
- Iranian president: First lift sanctions, then let's talk
- Was the Chechen asylum-seeker shot dead in a Berlin park executed?
- India working to make cars run on cooking oil
- Bangladesh to scrap marriage certificate 'virgin' rule for women
- European rights court rules against Russia on Magnitsky death
- US and Australia show support for Vietnam in S. China Sea dispute
- Taiwan’s TSMC rejects GlobalFoundries patent infringement allegations
- Vietjet to launch regular daily flights between Taiwan and Da Nang
- Members of Taiwan’s youth mission interact with handicapped Thai youths
- Taiwan's Kaohsiung arts center named among world’s 100 greatest places
- Cambodia designer beats odds to bring Khmer fashion to Europe
- Opinion: Romania's political crisis sends PSD into free fall
- UK opposition parties agree to work together against no-deal Brexit
- Philippines' Duterte to visit Beijing amid China sea tensions
- Russia strikes deal with Turkey on Syria's Iblid, says Putin
- Afghan war — What to expect from the US-Taliban Doha talks
- Periphery of Tropical Storm Podul to bring 3 days of rain to Taiwan
- Respiratory ailments hit in Amazon as Brazil spurns G-7 aid
- Japan’s removal of S. Korea from white list takes effect
- China to hold 3rd set of military drills near Taiwan this week
- Trio of European nations condemns North Korea's missile launches
- Italy crisis edges closer to resolution
- Copycatgate: Russian designer of copied art offers free leopard cat images to Taiwan
- NBA players give lesson on shooting, dribbling in Taipei
- Wife of Taiwan presidential candidate sells controversial ‘farmhouse’
- Japan U-18 national baseball team told not to wear uniforms on S. Korea streets
- Romanian prosecutors probe abuse of German teens
- China's Confucius Institutes face decline in Australia, North America
- Japanese man claims 4-minute workout got him ripped in 5 months
- Taiwanese city sells pomelos and mangoes in Singapore
- Taiwan mulling four measures to counteract decline in Chinese tourists
- Video shows Chinese customers in Costco fight for raw meat with bare hands
- Taiwan-led research on drug allergies inspires new way of treating cancer
- Micron gets green light for NT$66 billion investment in Taiwan plant
- China denies US Navy port of call request at Qingdao
- Brexit: Boris Johnson pushes to suspend Parliament until October 14
- Biggest 1MDB trial against Malaysia ex-PM Najib starts
- Five suspects arrested in raid on ketamine factory in New Taipei
- Taiwan and United States cooperate to nab fraud ring
- Taiwan president addresses American Legion
- Unions target Cathay Pacific airline in Hong Kong protest
- Proroguing Parliament: What does it mean?
- New ferry connecting Su’ao and Hualien in NE Taiwan to begin in September
- Climate activist Greta Thunberg completes Atlantic journey
- Taiwan’s Foxconn founder Terry Gou hopes to join forces with James Soong
- Afghanistan's rights activists express concern over US-Taliban talks
- Opinion: Boris Johnson, the UK dictator
- Italy agrees new government coalition to avert crisis
- PLA troops spotted pouring into Hong Kong, China media says 'routine rotation'
- By Linking Trade Deal With Hong Kong Unrest, Trump May Have Spared Protestors of Crackdown
- Taiwan next if China successfully crushes Hong Kong protests: Fmr US ambassador
- Taiwanese supporter of anti-extradition protests goes missing in Hong Kong
- Afternoon thunderstorms likely across Taiwan, new tropical storm could form next week
- UK reacts angrily to Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament
- Taiwan borough chiefs protest itinerant Kaohsiung mayor at awards ceremony
- Thailand seeks consultation with Taiwan on domestically built satellite
- Taiwan premier praises efforts against money laundering
- Petition to ‘purchase Taiwan’ emerges on White House website
- MOFA says Taiwan 'not for sale' in response to White House petition to buy Taiwan
- Taiwan’s Chunghwa Picture Tubes announces layoffs
- Joseph Wu admonishes United Nations for Taiwan's continued exclusion
- 30,000 Hongkongers rally against police sexual violence
- New Taipei police officer killed in high-speed scooter chase
- Taiwan police officer helps girl raise funds for father’s funeral
- Taiwan wants 20 million visitors a year by 2030
- Taiwan showcases seven virtual reality films at Venice Film Fest
- Taiwan president vows legal action over questions of diploma authenticity
- US Air Force Special Operations Command tanker flies over Taiwan Strait
- USB charging service now available in Taiwan’s airport metro
- Taipei Mayor Ko says Han's run for president 'really frightening'
- Filipina worker dies in chemical accident at Taiwan factory
- Germany's Merkel insists on two-state solution in Israel-Palestine conflict
- Climate activists to fly drones at London's Heathrow Airport
- Germany remembers 'Holocaust by bullets' in Ukraine
- Image promoting Taiwan’s scallion removed for possible copyright infringement
- Taiwan Presidential Election 2020: Tidbits from Aug. 1 to 25, 2019
- Ukraine's Oleksiy Honcharuk: From political outsider to prime minister
- Romania arrests 5 over 'barbaric' abuse of German youths
- Ukraine parliament appoints 35-year-old lawyer as new Prime Minister
- Hong Kong: Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong detained by police
- Macronix to fund AI innovation center at top Taiwan university
- Japan performs world's first cornea transplant with iPS cells
- Netizens blame poor safety for death of Filipina from acid spill at Taiwan plant
- Xi rejects Duterte's demand to abide by Hague ruling on S. China Sea
- Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested
- Russian artist behind leopard cat designs to visit Taiwan
- Missing Taiwanese activist possibly nabbed in Shenzhen, China
- Taiwan's representative to World Trade Organization resigns
- Heavy rain alert issued in 14 counties, cities in Taiwan
- Cathay Pacific threatens to fire employees participating in strike next week
- Filmmaker, sailors in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange: reports
- Australian academic arrested in China could face death penalty
- Itinerant Kaohsiung mayor goes go-kart racing to promote tourism
- Hong Kong: 831 demonstration canceled amid arrests of pro-democracy activists
- Taiwan visa waivers for visitors from Philippines, Thailand, Russia, Brunei to last 3 years
- Gunman takes hostages, throws grenades in standoff with police in S. Taiwan
- Han claims work on Kaohsiung's 'Love Ferris Wheel' to start next year
- Taipei City mayor might ask PFP leader James Soong to nominate him
- Asian Art Biennial to explore contemporary issues
- Picasso lithographs in Taiwan museum found to be original copies
- Beijing rebuffed Lam's proposal to meet HK protesters' demands
- Inside Europe: Rome cracks down on skip-the-line touts
- Inside Europe: A new government for Italy
- Inside Europe: Skateboarding in Malmö
- Inside Europe 30.08.2019
- Inside Europe: Outrage in Turkey over femicide
- Inside Europe: 80th anniversary of outbreak of WWII
- India's Assam could plunge into chaos after final citizen list is released
- Annual Ghost Grappling Competition takes place in Yilan, Taiwan
- Number of drunk driving fatalities in Taiwan rises sharply
- Taipei City mayor fears retaliation if President Tsai wins 2020 elections
- Kashmir: Pakistan's Khan warns of 'genocide of Muslims'
- Climate change causes Australia to downgrade Great Barrier Reef's outlook
- Report: Munich to host 2022 Champions League final
- Poland: More aligned to US than to European partners?
- East Timor celebrates 20 years since independence vote
- US-Taliban talks: DW reporters' firsthand account from Doha
- Italy: Salvini is out, but migrants still endure his policies
- UK, EU ramp up Brexit talks as Parliament suspension backlash grows
- Sieren's China: In Hong Kong, it's time for compromise
- New EU representative to Taiwan arrives in September
- English is actually Chinese, scholars claim
- Twitter CEO’s account hacked, sends racist tweets
- Homophobic banners halt football match in France
- Taiwan printmaking delights Russia
- Details of Hong Kong protester arrests emerge
- Suspect in murder of Taiwan in-laws arrested in Iraq
- Two Taiwan universities to start final merger discussion in September
- Hundreds rally as 13th weekend of Hong Kong protests starts
- Taiwan museums to exhibit at ICOM Kyoto
- Taiwan moves 200 migrant workers out of Chunghwa Picture Tubes amid power cutoff
- Magnitude 4.7 quake jolts southeast Taiwan
- Student at Taiwan’s Dong Hwa University arrested in Hong Kong
- Hong Kong protesters gather despite police ban
- India citizenship lists: Nearly 2 million face statelessness
- Taiwanese firm investment pledges may top NT$600 billion in September
- Taiwan develops new scrub typhus rapid test kit
- Tear gas, water cannon in Hong Kong police-protester faceoff
- Afghanistan: Taliban take hostages in attempt to seize Kunduz
- Hong Kong protesters build wall, set fire on a main street
- UK holds #StopTheCoup rallies against Johnson's suspension of parliament
- WWII: Poland marks 80 years since first bombs fell on Wielun
- Is Kunduz attack a Taliban tactic to influence Doha peace talks?
- Poland, Germany and the shadow of World War II
- Opinion: 80 years after World War II, we must fight for an open Europe
- Police chief: 5 dead in West Texas mass shooting
- Hong Kong police storm subway with batons as protests rage
- Taiwan’s leopard cat lives saved by road culverts
- White House ‘Purchase Taiwan’ petition feeds Chinese sovereignty claims
- Travelers to Taiwan warned against importing meat mooncakes
- World leaders mark 80th anniversary of start of World War II
- Migrant workers can now apply online to re-enter Taiwan
- Taiwan public-private sector efforts revitalize Daxi’s cultural heritage
- Submissions wanted for Trending Taiwan film competition
- Trump’s 15% tariffs on $112B in Chinese goods take effect
- Let the good times roll at Taiwan Beer Music Festival
- Taiwan’s Foxconn founder calls for pragmatic diplomacy
- Train to Hong Kong airport suspended after violent protests
- Shout Out Festival to feature 70 bands
- Taiwan to launch new ocean research fleet
- Taiwan President Tsai authorizes 500 campaign staff nationwide in re-election bid
- German president asks for Polish forgiveness on WWII anniversary
- Hong Kong protesters target airport to disrupt travel
- Spain: Gentrification creeps up on Barcelona
- Brexit: EU's top negotiator doubts no-deal can be avoided
- Taiwan Tourism Bureau releases promotional footage featuring Korean star
- Migrant workers, employers promote friendship via talent in Taiwan's Taoyuan
- Protesters block roads near Hong Kong airport
- Freed from elevator, Pope names new cardinals from Muslim, developing countries
- World leaders mark the 80th anniversary of the start of WWII
- Exiled West Papuan leader: 'A referendum is the only solution'
- Brexit: Boris Johnson's opponents unite in wake of Parliament shutdown
- Filipino migrant worker drowns on beach in S. Taiwan
- U.S. research vessel to depart for Palau after 12 days in Taiwan
- Taiwan Navy missile boat program delayed due to lack of funds
- Southern Taiwan poised to become aerospace hub
- 3 tropical storms forming, Lingling likely to affect Taiwan
- Taiwan government to purchase nine new cars for president's motorcade
- Cutting it close: Florida’s fate may be a matter of miles
- Protests on roads near Hong Kong airport disrupt air travel
- Italy's 5-Star Movement wants members to vote on new coalition online
- Taiwan president’s top aide proposes Tsai-Lai ticket as election nears
- Solomon Islands 'clearly leaning' toward shifting ties from Taiwan to China
- HK protesters demand UK citizenship outside British Embassy
- Taiwan's Filipino community calls for safer environment for workers
- Fuel prices in Taiwan to fall this week
- Taiwan seeks to attract investment from Malaysia
- Hong Kong braces for strikes as protesters disrupt commute
- Taiwan to reduce airport landing fees following China travel ban
- 13 fined on 1st day of smoking ban around convenience stores, coffee shops in greater Taipei
- Taiwan students win big at 2019 International Earth Science Olympiad
- Taiwan to develop smart defenses at full speed
- NPP legislator calls Terry Gou's economic plans for Taiwan 'vapid'
- Daughter of Vietnamese immigrant receives desk after testing into top Taiwan school
- NTU president receives official reprimand from Control Yuan
- Record-setting Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas
- Taiwan president commends couple for wins at International Design Awards
- Asian stocks mixed after US, Chinese tariff hikes
- Czech prosecutors drop fraud probe into PM Andrej Babis
- Prominent Taiwan cultural figure says force against Hong Kong means 'betrayal by China'
- KMT presidential candidate tells Taiwan independence supporters to vote for Tsai
- Hong Kong students, workers strike as commutes disrupted
- Taiwan's manufacturing activity contracts for 4th straight month
- US-ASEAN naval drills kick off in Southeast Asia
- Boris Johnson to expel MPs who block 'no-deal Brexit'
- Taiwan launches hotel search and booking platform
- Taiwan's tycoon Gou will not run on KMT presidential ticket
- Italy seizes German rescue vessel 'Eleonore'
- Kashmir lockdown hinders journalists from flying abroad
- Lukaku wants authorities to do more to fight racism
- UK's Boris Johnson warns lawmakers against blocking no-deal
- 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattles E. Taiwan
- US and Poland sign agreement to cooperate on 5G technology
- Double trouble: Tropical Storm Kajiki forms, Lingling to come closest to Taiwan Sept. 4, 5
- Taiwanese residing in Norway sue over name change to China
- US promotes free and open Indo-Pacific at naval exercise
- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to meet with Taiwanese leaders today
- Old photos wanted in Taiwan cultural memory photography competition
- Indian canal took 42 years to construct, less than 24 hours to collapse
- Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam taped saying she would 'quit' if she could
- Japan to set up police unit to guard disputed Diaoyutai Islands
- Officials: Dozens die in boat fire off California
- Taiwanese girl's fingerprints erased after playing with 'slime'
- Taiwan United Nations Alliance prepares for annual trip to US
- Hong Kong petition calls for government to submit human rights report to UN
- Hong Long leader Lam to stay in power despite leaked audio
- Travelers fined NT$200,000 for bringing pork moon cakes to Taiwan
- Vietnamese, Thai, Malaysian singers to perform in central Taiwan on Sept. 8
- Taiwan’s CPC to shut down 38 Gogoro battery-swap stations
- Threatening letter and bullet mailed to S Korean embassy in Japan
- Taipei street takes center stage at Berlin festival
- Solar power in Taiwan surpassed nuke plant due to hot sun on Mon.
- Two-thirds of Japanese support export limits against S Korea: poll
- New US-led patrols in Persian Gulf raise stakes with Iran
- Coast Guard: 25 bodies found after California boat fire
- Yahoo! Japan Ends Ivory Sales Over Concerns of Smuggling
- Hong Kong democracy activists visit Taiwan's political parties
- Photo of the Day: Hong Kong's 'Dunkirk evacuation'
- Tainan-themed TV special airs on Japan's TV TOKYO
- Microsoft AI attains top rank in Japan Mahjong platform
- Former president advocates new e-ID marked 'Taiwan'
- Facebook returns to center of British politics
- Taiwan welcomes pink dollar
- Australian analysts reveal 'clumsy' tactics of China disinfo campaign on Twitter
- Taiwan legislator forgets NT$3 million in cash on high-speed train
- Taiwan NIA explains new rules on family visits to residents from China
- Woman in Taiwan hospital measles outbreak took several trips on Taipei MRT
- China's Belt and Road Initiative could put Earth on path to climate disaster
- Stocks fall on trade war jitters, pound slides on Brexit
- Iranian musician risks his freedom to promote human rights
- Brexit rebels confident of stopping 'no-deal'
- Tsai calls for greater recognition of military service in Taiwan
- Russian blogger sentenced to 5 years in prison for a tweet
- Vice President Mike Pence: US will play active role for successful Brexit
- Italian populists vote on new government
- UK Parliament showdown on Brexit — live updates
- Several people injured, trapped after Antwerp blast
- EU countries extend welcome to Eleonore migrants without Italy
- EU should recognize Taiwan if China won't honor agreement on HK: German media
- Boris Johnson suffers major defeat in no-deal Brexit vote
- HK activist calls for rally in Taiwan before China's National Day
- MOFA urges Norwegian government to correct Taiwan's designation
- Enterovirus epidemic expected to continue into October: Taiwan CDC
- Typhoon Lingling brings rain to SW Taiwan
- Major defeat for British PM as lawmakers seize Brexit agenda
- Asia-Pacific branch of human rights museum alliance launched in Taipei
- Manpower demand forecast to rise by 36,400 in fourth quarter
- Influenza outbreak hits Taiwan Kaohsiung elementary school
- ‘Total devastation’: Hurricane slams parts of the Bahamas
- The Latest: British PM: Parliament could wreck Brexit deal
- EU should establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan if China can't ensure HK people's rights: Die Welt
- Taiwan to maintain current immigration procedures for those fleeing Hong Kong
- Is the KMT in crisis?
- New Taipei City closes 8 hillside paths after chikungunya fever outbreak
- Video shows KMT presidential candidate call Taiwan's migrant workers 'chickens'
- Taiwan president rules out refugee act for Hong Kong protesters
- Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
- Asian stocks rise after disappointing US data, Brexit drama
- Taiwan mulls expanding African swine fever checks to all Asian arrivals
- Bahamians begin rescues as Dorian moves on toward US coast
- Taiwan's universities pledge to maintain HK protesters' student status
- Body of 6 year old boy, missing 10 days, found in New Taipei river
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan's doppleganger spotted in Canada
- Human rights museum finds home in Taiwan
- Taiwan opposition demands probe of legislator who forgot millions on train
- Man gunned down outside post office in Taoyuan, Taiwan
- South Korean tourists turn to Taiwan amid trade dispute with Japan
- Taiwan Central Bank in contact with US to keep off currency watch list
- UK: 'Record heroin seizure' on container ship
- Appetizers for a trip to Vienna
- Han says he won't accept migrants 'causing trouble' in Taiwan after 'chickens' comment
- Taiwan seeks ticket to ICAO assembly
- Breaking News: Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam finally withdraws contentious extradition bill
- Taiwan president sues LSE diploma doubters
- Taiwan Supreme Court confirms light sentence in W Hotel drugs death
- Global stocks rise on hope for Hong Kong calm
- Solomon Islands' foreign minister planning to visit Taiwan, says report
- Walmart introduces new gun restrictions but will they help?
- Sieren’s China: Back to business
- Bangladesh to UN: 'Support Rohingya island relocation or leave the country'
- Iran to release crew members of seized tanker
- Japan-South Korea dispute shows no signs of abating
- Boris Johnson faces Parliament — live updates
- Huawei accuses US of cyberattacks, coercing employees
- Tattoo exhibition set to open at Taiwan's Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts
- Can there be a US-EU 'reset' under Donald Trump?
- Did Russian intelligence hire a criminal to execute a Chechen dissident in Berlin?
- New Italian government formed, allying M5S and the center-left
- Russia jails two more protesters ahead of Moscow vote
- Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas
- Taiwan hospital makes breakthrough in hemophilia screening
- Update: Typhoon Lingling continues to dump rain on Taiwan today
- Free admission at Taipei’s Guandu Nature Park on Sept. 8
- Taiwan's EVA Air begins flights to Da Nang, Vietnam
- Cathay Pacific chairman latest domino to fall under China pressure
- Philippine President rejects China’s call to ban online gambling
- KMT presidential candidate drops again in Taiwan polls
- Preferential tariffs between Taiwan, Paraguay to take effect
- Swedish YouTuber explores Taiwan to showcase sights
- US and China agree to October trade talks in Washington
- Caught in limbo, families of Syria's missing cling to hope
- Photo of the Day: Preggo gecko spotted in Taiwan
- Taiwan launches its first gut microbiota laboratory
- 2019 Taiwan's Presidential Cultural Awards winners announced
- Train collision with truck kills 1, injures at least 30 in Japan
- Brexit: How the EU is responding to latest uncertainty
- Afghanistan: Blast hits Kabul diplomatic area
- Brexit: What's happened and what's next?
- US lawmakers express support for 'Keep Taiwan Free' rally in NYC
- Turkey: Erdogan rejects constraints on nuclear capabilities
- China to offer development fund to Solomon Islands if it breaks with Taiwan
- Michigan to become 1st US state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
- HK leader says bill withdrawal own decision, not Beijing's
- Prime minister of Eswatini to visit Taiwan to celebrate Double Ten National Day
- Taiwan prosecutors investigate husband of Foxconn founder’s spokeswoman
- Taiwan Foodpanda deliveryman seen riding NT$400,000 BMW motorcycle
- Taiwan unveils emblem for 2019 Double Ten National Day
- NIA says Taiwan's migrant workers should not be 'insulted' after Han's 'chickens' comment
- Taiwan cabinet passes bill for F-16 fighter jets budget
- Taiwan professor demands president publish her LSE Ph.D. dissertation
- Taiwan No. 1 spot for expats living abroad: 2019 Expat Insider Survey
- Taiwan to import more than 300 migrant workers for farm jobs
- Taiwan legislator explains origin of millions in cash he left on train
- Stronger domestic investment moderating Taiwan's economic downturn: CDRI
- 2 more House Republicans retiring ahead of 2020 elections
- Military base cuts affect schools, target ranges, more
- Taiwan sends deputy minister to U.S. defense industry meeting
- Taiwan Presidential Election 2020 (127 days left)：Tidbits from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, 2019
- Almodóvar's 'Pain and Glory' picked to bid for a 2019 Oscar
- Palestinian refugees in Lebanon want asylum in Canada
- Turkey threatens to open gates for Syria refugees to go West
- Taiwan’s Acer presents Planet9 e-sports platform
- Solomon Islands has no set date to decide on Taiwan or China: embassy
- Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away
- Tsai vows to strengthen Taiwan’s transnational drug-fighting efforts
- Ukraine court releases key MH17 witness
- Brexit: Boris Johnson's brother resigns in 'national interest'
- Italy swears in new coalition government
- Former Egyptian president Morsi's youngest son dies at 25
- First day of school for 4-year-old UK Princess Charlotte
- Germany investigating whether Turkey supplied with spyware
- Arkansas school booster club criticized for AR-15 auction
- Global shares mostly rise amid optimism on Hong Kong, Brexit
- MAC welcomes 'positive step' taken by HK government
- Subsea science observatory vanishes from German bay
- Minnesota court: High school coaches not public officials
- Police: Officer fatally shot armed drug suspect in St. Louis
- 'Believe!' Melanie Oudin looks back at wild 2009 US Open run
- Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast
- Child murder leads EU court to impose emergency call tracking
- Scotland's Loch Ness monster 'could be giant eel'
- Turkey threatens to 'open the gates' to Europe for refugees
- Indonesia to lift internet ban in rebellious Papua region
- Russia to develop previously banned missiles, Vladimir Putin says
- Kaohsiung grandma sells fish balls to cover comatose grandson's medical bills
- 'OK' gesture sparks online debate in China
- Dorian grazes Carolina coast, aims for Outer Banks
- Filipina Instagrammer 'hurt' by Han's 'chickens' comments about Taiwan's migrant workers
- Hong Kong bookseller raising funds to reopen Causeway Bay Books in Taiwan
- 4th Czech musical group banned in China for Prague's support of Taiwan
- Taipei to host international film festival on women's issues in October
- German media call to name Berlin's new pandas Hong and Kong
- [Taiwan Presidential Election] Han: ‘phoenixes and chickens’ misinterpreted
- Tsai blasts Han for 'chickens,' 'causing trouble' comments about Taiwan's migrant workers
- Taiwan to suspend fuel surcharge for tour buses in wake of drop in Chinese tourists
- Virtual reality applied in earthquake education in Taipei
- Robert Mugabe, longtime Zimbabwe leader, dies at 95
- Photo of the Day: The Chinese Business Partner
- Residents of North Carolina's Outer Banks brace for Dorian
- Angela Merkel calls for quick end to US-China trade row
- North Korea demands UN reduce aid staff
- Young DPP member’s appointment to CSBC subsidiary slammed as nepotism
- Taiwan warns Solomon Islands switch to China could mean 'debt trap'
- Germany's Merkel says Hong Kong's rights should be protected
- Taiwan prosecutors to investigate son of legislator who forgot millions on train
- Taipei launches first Muslim-friendly vending machine
- Taiwan regulations encourage the return of funds by Taiwanese overseas
- Taiwan seeks Japan's backing for CPTPP membership
- Taiwan overwhelms Australia at U-18 Baseball World Cup
- Taipei mayor says Chen Chu is 'a fat Han Kuo-yu'
- Inside Europe: Gains for Germany's AfD in state elections
- Inside Europe: A blow for Boris Johnson's election plans
- Inside Europe 06.09.2019
- Inside Europe: Spike in migrant flows to Greece
- Inside Europe: Legal challenge to Boris Johnson in Edinburgh
- Inside Europe: Can the US reset relations with the EU?
- Inside Europe: Red Army general stirs controversy in Prague
- Inside Europe: France targets femicide and domestic violence
- Inside Europe: Concerns amidst Hungary's Jewish Cultural Festival
- High court rejects legal challenge over UK suspension of Parliament
- Taiwan KMT presidential candidate's comments on Japanese lateness spark outcry
- [Taiwan Presidential Election] Terry Gou: In the interest of Taiwan
- Train overturns car and kills driver in east Taiwan
- Fitch cuts Hong Kong credit rating, citing protests
- Taiwan rejects 1,000 kg of mangosteens from Thailand
- Taiwan mulls complementary measures for `Uber clause'
- Asian shares rise on optimism over more US-China trade talks
- 'Nazi grandpa' review lands German tourist in court
- Taiwan offers new incentives for domestic travel
- Japan to put surname first for Japanese names in English
- Dalai Lama expresses concerns over violent protests in Hong Kong
- Salvini investigated for libel against German boat captain Carola Rackete
- US weighs releasing name sought in Saudi 9/11 suit
- Navy dismisses SEAL team leaders amid sex assault allegation
- Business Highlights
- The Latest: Medvedev wins first set of US Open semifinal
- Singaporean scientist among California boat fire victims
- American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight
- N. Carolina election tests Trump clout, suburbs' GOP flight
- NYC cricket team grapples with escalating tension in Kashmir
- Fed Chairman Powell says he doesn't expect recession
- The Latest: North Carolina hurricane warnings lifted
- India loses contact with lunar spacecraft
- Minnesota, Canadian police search for missing ex-reservist
- 'Only animals can live here': Storm victims await evacuation
- Elie Tahari mixes sophistication with playful hats, patterns
- 2 arrested in Hawaii near giant telescope protest site
- Governor to take Tree of Life mezuzah to Holocaust memorials
- Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
- Scots beat Georgia again but 6-tries display sloppy
- Judge threatens to bring the heat to Texas prison officials
- Tadashi Shoji returns to Japanese roots at NY Fashion Week
- Sheriff: Country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused deadly crash
- US states hit Facebook, Google with new probes as federal investigation looms
- Hong Kong braces for airport protests after overnight unrest
- Puyuma Express train catches fire in Eastern Taiwan
- US Defense Secretary warns European allies against Chinese influence
- Campaigners for Taiwan's participation in UN depart for US
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addresses Hong Kong protests
- Yunlin research center bolsters Taiwan’s floriculture industry
- Number of foreign nationals with combined Taiwan citizenship reaches 100
- Two women suspected of double suicide in New Taipei
- Hong Kong on alert for planned airport protests
- Taiwanese tourist wanders into North Korea military zone
- Taipei Mayor faces backlash on Facebook after controversial comments
- [Taiwan Presidential Election] Tsai Ing-wen: Time for increased investment in Taiwan
- AP NewsAlert
- The Latest: Iran seizes foreign towboat, detains 12 crew
- Taiwan to use name ‘Republic of China’ at 2020 World Drill Championships
- Hong Kong braces for airport protests after overnight unrest
- Iran now using advanced centrifuges, violating nuclear deal
- Iran seizes foreign towboat with 12 Filipino crew near Strait of Hormuz
- Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
- Australia wildfires seriously injure firefighter, raze homes
- Communist Party Matsu Temple in southern Taiwan declared illegal
- Taiwan National Security Council faced 174,000 hacking attacks in 2018
- Russia and Ukraine prisoner swap underway
- Taiwan secures spot in championship final of U-18 Baseball World Cup
- American teen's lawyer in Italy drops bid for release
- India loses touch with lander on its final approach to moon
- Foxconn founder tells Japanese media he has strong willingness to run for Taiwan president
- Taiwan's Chou advances to finals in Taipei badminton tourney
- Hong Kong averts airport protest with security blitz
- Moscow: Refugees, locals dance to the same tune
- Moscow elections show that Russia's rulers face discontent
- US emphasizes the need for a 'good deal' with Taliban
- Germany's Angela Merkel urges China to do more for climate
- Pakistan hosts China, Afghanistan for talks on trade, peace
- Amber Rudd, UK work and pensions secretary resigns from Cabinet
- Climate protesters crash red carpet at Venice film Biennale
- President Donald Trump calls off US peace talks with Taliban
- Yellow Vest protesters revive rallies across France
- Typhoon kills 3 in South Korea before moving to North Korea
- Solomon Islands Foreign Minister visits Taiwan
- EU Parliamentarians support Taiwan's participation at ICAO Assembly
- DPP lawmaker who forgot cash on train may face charge of 'structuring'
- Landmark Russia, Ukraine prisoner swap
- Taiwan's newest airline Starlux prepares to take flight
- Hong Kong protesters plan march to US Embassy
- US concerned about Taiwan's ties with its diplomatic allies: representative
- New Taipei City Council member arrested on corruption charges
- Taipei Dept. of Health offers healthy BBQ tips for Mid-Autumn Festival
- Pro-democracy activists in NYC march to support Taiwan, Hong Kong
- China’s trade with US shrinks as tariff war worsens
- Taoyuan Indigenous music festival to feature Taiwanese and Hawaiian musicians
- Joshua Wong detained at Hong Kong airport days after trip to Taiwan
- Russia votes in local and regional elections
- China's exports to US fall amid trade war
- Chou wins men's singles title at Taipei badminton tourney
- France says 'non' to Brexit delay
- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong rearrested for 'bail breach'
- Why did President Donald Trump call off Taliban talks?
- Taiwan wins U-18 Baseball World Cup title after 9-year hiatus
- [Taiwan Presidential Election] Terry Gou: I have a strong desire to run for president
- Taipei Maokong Gondola offers week-long Moon Festival night discounts
- Sarajevo hosts landmark gay pride parade
- UK worries Brexit could bring 'chlorinated chicken' from US
- Cole's birthday gem leads Astros over M's 21-1 for sweep
- Clevinger gets 10th straight win, Indians beat Twins 5-2
- Keenum sharp for Redskins in loss as Peterson benched
- Glasnow strikes out 5 in return, Rays beat sinking Blue Jays
- Johnson's playoff run ends as Harvick captures 2nd Brickyard
- Americans rally to win Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool
- Brewers beat up Lester, top Cubs 8-5 to narrow WC lead
- The Latest: Mattis says trust is question in Taliban talks
- Ex-SC Gov. Sanford adds name to GOP long shots against Trump
- Manaea, Athletics win 3-1, send Tigers to 100th loss
- Prescott lightens Elliott's load as Cowboys top Giants 35-17
- Same Cam? Newton's 2019 debut looked a lot like 2018 finish
- Root's problem: How to stop Smith in the Ashes
- Bottle with man's ashes resumes journey in Gulf of Mexico
- Myers' walk-off single lifts Padres to 2-1 win over Rockies
- Georgia: Search on for 4 missing after cargo ship overturned
- AP Explains: How Trump upended US-Taliban peace talks
- Plan for Taliban meeting latest bold Trump gamble to unravel
- Gazan's death abroad shines light on middle-class exodus
- LEADING OFF: Cubs' Russell hit in face, D-backs face deGrom
- A Purdue bankruptcy would make opioids cases even messier
- The Latest: 4 missing after cargo ship overturns off Georgia
- Close call: Seahawks hold off Dalton, Bengals for 21-20 win
- Tsai video promoting Taiwan draws cheers from Mets crowd
- India locates lander lost on final approach to moon
- New figures show Taiwan society is aging quickly
- Han Kuo-yu offers core campaign message at mass rally in New Taipei
- Georgia: Search on for 4 missing after cargo ship overturned
- World Animal Day marked by art show at Bopiliao Historical Block
- Tropical Storm Peipah could put a damper on moon viewing in Taiwan
- British Airways pilots ground planes in first-ever global strike
- Greece's PM rejects Turkey's refugee 'threats,' urges talks
- It’s going to be H.O.T. in Okinawa!
- Ex-president says defining Taiwan independence vital
- Taiwan moved by classical movie concerts
- President Tsai makes pitch to preserve Taiwan-Solomon Islands' ties
- WildAid: Our Diets Fuel the Amazon’s Charring
- A US priest, a Philippine village, and decades of secrecy
- Trump's North Carolina rally to be a test for his clout, GOP
- Minnesota oil pipeline fight highlights Democratic dilemmas
- Congress returns to McConnell's legislative 'graveyard'
- A US priest, a Philippine village, and decades of secrecy
- Taiwanese swarm Carrefour to buy first imported Thai mangosteens in 16 years
- Hilfiger joins with Zendaya for joyous '70s Harlem party
- Afghans brace for fresh violence after US-Taliban talks halt
- Asian shares mostly rise as market players weigh mix of data
- Typhoon blows across Tokyo area, killing 1, halting travel
- Hong Kong tells US to stay out; students form protest chains
- Tatum returns to practice, still out with sprained ankle
- Competing with football, marathon House election nears end
- Taiwan presidential office mourns death of independence activist
- Taiwan and Malaysia to conserve ancestral halls
- Dorian lashes east Canada, then weakens heading out to sea
- Philippine visitors to Taiwan banned from importing pork
- Taiwan sending teams to Europe, US to verify submarine prototype components
- Russia elections: Kremlin-backed parties take a hit
- Tokyo: Typhoon Faxai leaves one dead, dozens injured
- Pro-Han vendor threatens police with knife at rally in New Taipei
- Strong showing for opposition in Moscow city election
- Castellanos crucial for playoff-chasing Cubs
- Albania military defuses 74 World War II shells
- China Labor Watch reports more labor violations by Foxconn and Apple
- UK's Johnson to meet Irish leader as Brexit crisis simmers
- Foxconn founder may quit KMT to run for Taiwan president
- 14 injured at explosion at village fest in western Germany
- British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike
- [Taiwan Presidential Election] Han Kuo-yu: ‘Today’s Hong Kong is tomorrow’s Taiwan’ is nonsense
- UN rights chief airs worries on climate change, migrant kids
- Hong Kong tells US to stay out; students form protest chains
- Philippines confirms presence of African Swine Fever in two provinces
- Video game War Thunder replaces Taiwan flags with China banners
- Over 5,000 ducks in S Taiwan culled due to bird flu
- Israeli PM's former protege could now bring his downfall
- Italy's Conte pitches for support in key Parliament votes
- Pope honors Mauritius diversity, urges ethnical development
- Norwegian athlete’s Taiwan 'lucky hat' goes viral
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Activists: Airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in Syria kill 18
- German exports grow in July, offering some relief to economy
- Britain's Brexit heartland seethes at delay and 'betrayal'
- Hong Kong: Joshua Wong released and en route to Germany
- Brexit: Crucial day for Boris Johnson and no-deal date
- British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike
- Kaohsiung man slashes high school girl with knife 20 times
- UK government confirms Parliament will be suspended Monday until Oct. 14.
- State drops same-sex rape case brought by homophobic deputy
- The Latest: Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament til Oct. 14
- New Saudi energy minister says producers should 'share responsibility' to balance oil market ahead of OPEC meeting
- Israeli PM's bid to place cameras at polling stations fails
- New Saudi energy minister urges producers to share burden
- Merkel's party condemns election of far-right district mayor
- Spanish edition of 'When the Crawdads Sing' out next month
- Little Big Town to reveal new album on historic theater tour
- Germany to resume training border police in Saudi Arabia
- Looking to hire 30,000, Amazon plans nationwide job fairs
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Rashid claims 6-59, Afghanistan beats Bangladesh
- Volkswagen bets big on electric. Will consumers buy in?
- Anti-bullying and rights defenders among Magsaysay awardees
- UN atomic watchdog confirms Iran installing new centrifuges
- Nissan official says Hiroto Saikawa has resigned as chief executive, effective Sept. 16, successor to be named later
- Man dressed as Elmo accused of groping Times Square tourist
- Taiwan offers NT$20 million prize to improve Chinese-language AI
- Nissan board says chief has resigned, successor to be named
- Plan for Taliban meeting latest bold Trump gamble to unravel
- Italy: Parliament to vote on new Conte government
- Schools face backlash for not reporting threats to parents
- South African attacks on foreign shops continue; 12 dead
- After World Cup failure, Italy perfect in Euro 2020 run-up
- Morocco's state news agency says 14 killed when bus overturns on bridge amid flooding; 29 others injured
- Rested and revived, The Black Keys return after 5-year break
- More Taiwan companies reshore due to US-China trade war
- Taiwan promoting small town tourism in Seoul
- The Latest: South Korea: 4 crew stuck in ship's engine room
- NWS chief backs forecasters who contradicted Trump
- How much do Trump tweets swing the market? Check "Volfefe"
- Texas shows possible future if abortion bans take effect
- U.S. Coast Guard: Rescuers drilled hole through overturned ship's hull, confirmed all 4 missing crew members are alive
- Judiciary panel to set rules for impeachment investigation
- North Korea says it's willing to restart nuclear negotiations with U.S. in late September
- Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep in moving car
- Juul warned over claims e-cigarette safer than smoking
- Irish border riddle still confounds the Brexit experts
- Banks, AT&T push US stocks broadly higher in morning trading
- Billy Crudup among readers for tribute to DeLillo classic
- Report: Over 120 churches damaged war in Syria since 2011
- Israeli leader claims to find new Iranian nuke site
- Markets Right Now: Banks, energy companies lead stock gains
- Oil drilling plan near Utah monument draws tribal opposition
- WNBA rescinds technical against Sky's Ndour for ref contact
- Egypt wants Sudan off US terror list
- Cyprus' top lawyer: Bishop's remarks on gays broke no law
- Abrams to 2020 Democrats: Go after 'unlikely' voters
- End of an era: UK House Speaker John Bercow to step down
- Fuglsang wins 16th Vuelta stage, Roglic adds to overall lead
- Mexico proposes generous social budget; bets big on oil
- US Open champ Andreescu is WTA's No. 5; Medvedev 4th in ATP
- Trump presents medal to Ohio mass shootings responders
- Judge reinstates nationwide halt on Trump asylum policy plan
- Germany: Several passengers injured during turbulent flight
- UN human rights chief cites continued abuses in Venezuela
- Americans love snacks. What does that mean for their health?
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe to lie in state at 2 different stadiums
- Pyer Moss celebrates black culture with fashion and music
- In 'Dolemite Is My Name,' a return to form for Eddie Murphy
- Brown University official suspended amid Epstein gift probe
- Devils GM doesn't care if Zacha considers signing with KHL
- South Sudan opposition leader makes return visit to capital
- Like wine from France's Rhone Valley? Head to Walla Walla
- Marital bliss or nah: '90 Day Fiance' becomes hit for TLC
- The Latest: General says US is at a new 'Sputnik moment'
- Moroccan journalist denies charges of illegal abortion
- Lithuanian asks US Supreme Court to clarify extradition law
- German government dodges debate over SUVs after fatal crash
- Closed Champions League foiled by revolt against elite clubs
- Lebanon PM, US diplomat talk offshore gas feud with Israel
- World Bank official in line for top job at IMF
- States announce probe to examine if Google abuses dominance in tech, days after separate Facebook probe unveiled
- Broken Columbia River barge lock means commerce chokehold
- Democrats press Trump to intervene on background check bill
- 10 top Sri Lanka cricketers opt out of Pakistan tour
- Dutch police investigate shooting with 'multiple victims'
- States led by Texas target Google in new antitrust probe
- Review: Stephen King returns with 'The Institute'
- Analysis: At 20-19-16, Federer vs. Nadal vs. Djokovic is fun
- The Latest: Google search is a focus in new antitrust probe
- Drivers left out of playoffs still fighting to achieve goals
- Brazilian player gets life ban from tennis for match-fixing
- 'Riverdale' to receive award from gay rights education group
- Colorado coroner accused of sending wife on death inquiries
- Flynn leaves US Soccer this month, search for CEO continues
- Number of border crossers, families with kids, falls again
- Dutch police say 3 people killed, 1 seriously injured after a shooting in the city of Dordrecht
- Trump says US-Taliban peace talks are 'dead' after their collapse last week
- Got a haul of apples for fall? Here's what to do with them
- Author doles out clues in the character-driven 'The Nanny'
- Susan Kamil, longtime publisher and editor, dead at 69
- General: US faces 'Sputnik moment' in space race competition
- WV pol charged after anger over racist signs turns physical
- Canada soldiers helping to remove fallen trees after Dorian
- Trump slams John Legend for not helping with justice reform
- US consumer borrowing posts biggest gain since late 2017
- Croatia held by Azerbaijan in European qualifying
- The Latest: Trump says NC election no predictor for 2020
- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte wins first of two mandatory confidence votes in Parliament on new coalition government
- The Latest: Italian premier wins first confidence vote
- Colombia to tell UN that Venezuela harbors 'terrorists'
- Poor People's Campaign to register voters on 20-state tour
- At Carolina Herrera, wildflowers bloom on the Hudson River
- Documents appear to show Sarah Palin's husband wants divorce
- Quiet nature of NHL labor talks breeds cautious optimism
- Austrian doctor sues US for seizing patients' abortion drugs
- The Latest: Iran: US nuclear modernization violates treaty
- Antitrust regulators pounce on Big Tech as probes widen
- Uber adding 2,000 jobs in Chicago, mostly in Freight unit
- LaQuan Smith brings sexy back in NY Fashion Week collection
- San Francisco offers $2.5B for PG&E's power grid in the city
- Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' finds a mixed response in Toronto
- European space agency records Amazon air pollution
- Criminal probe underway in fiery California boat disaster
- AT&T and Acadia post gains while Clorox and Amgen stumble
- Air Force reviews hotel choices after Trump resort stay
- Court rules startup may collect data from LinkedIn profiles
- North Korea says it's willing to resume nuke talks with US
- Appeals court orders resentencing for Paul attacker
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- The Latest: Gates' office denies gift's link to Epstein
- Even for Trump, it's been a busy stretch of media attacks
- US emergency workers recover more bodies in Bahamas
- Business Highlights
- Eddie Redmayne happy to reunite with Felicity Jones
- The Latest: Charged WV pol says he didn't commit crime
- House Democrats propose stopgap spending bill
- Kate Spade takes NY Fashion Week guests on a city safari
- For 9/11 families, mixed views on Trump-Taliban talks
- Shooting in Dutch city of Dordrecht kills three
- LGBTI in Turkey's prisons: A double punishment
- Von der Leyen finalizes gender-balanced list of proposed commissioners
- Promoter files 2nd lawsuit vs US Soccer over sanctioning
- Trump promises report on his finances before election
- Fourth crewmember rescued from capsized cargo ship in Georgia shipping channel, Coast Guard says
- Florida-bound evacuees from Bahamas asked to get off ferry
- South Korean military says North Korea conducts two projectile launches
- Moody's downgrades Ford's credit rating to junk status
- South Korea military says North launches 2 projectiles
- The Latest: No accelerant signs at Minnesota synagogue fire
- Red Sox part ways with baseball boss Dave Dombrowski
- Charity ship completes rescue of 34 migrants off Libya
- Coast Guard officer asks judge to dismiss gun charges
- Ex-England captains Strauss, Boycott receive knighthoods
- The Latest: PG&E Corp. plan offers billions after wildfires
- The Latest: Colorado coroner accused of official misconduct
- No accelerant signs at synagogue fire in Minnesota city
- UN chief: Islamic State remains resilient in Afghanistan
- Boatload of cash: Aussies train for $1 million SailGP finale
- UK Parliament rejects Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a pre-Brexit snap election on Oct. 15
- Accused Mar-a-Lago trespasser proclaims innocence; thanks US
- In new book, Times reporters detail Weinstein investigation
- Spirited Sargent, budding star, returns to St. Louis with US
- Experts say adapting to climate change can pay off manifold
- 'Ford v Ferrari' revs into high gear at Toronto Film Fest
- Papi's Back: David Ortiz throws out 1st pitch at Fenway
- NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration
- Toronto Film Fest pays tribute to Streep, Phoenix
- Asics employee's lawsuit highlights paternity leave in Japan
- The Latest: Feds seize evidence in fatal boat fire probe
- UK government suspends Parliament until Oct. 14, little more than two weeks before Oct. 31 Brexit deadline
- Questions after police fatally shoot man who streamed chase
- Why China's wealthy elite are losing faith in their country's future: William Stanton
- One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million
- Foltynewicz sharp again, Braves beat Phillies 7-2
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Taiwan could see soggy weather over Moon Festival as 2 tropical storms loom
- Alonso hits 46th, 47th HRs as deGrom, Mets beat D-backs 3-1
- Taiwan requests WTO dispute consultations with India over duties
- Solomon Islands yet to determine status of ties to Taiwan
- Lutz's 58-yard field goal lifts Saints over Texans, 30-28
- Rams' McVay pleased by new faces up front, familiar result
- Taiwan's Foxconn adjusts dispatch workers' ratio in China
- Yankees end Boston's three-year run atop AL East, win 5-0
- Taiwan's HSR to be extended to Pingtung
- Angels' Mike Trout has minor cryo procedure on ailing foot
- Wentz, Jackson show off Eagles' dynamic offense
- Astros hit MLB-record 6 HRs in 2 innings, beat A's 15-0
- Tom Ford entices fashion crowd into an old subway station
- Taiwan exports up 2.6% year-on-year in August
- Alonso, deGrom lead Mets past Diamondbacks 3-1
- Grisham has 5 hits, Brewers top Marlins for 4th straight win
- Hong Kong leader renews appeal for dialogue with protesters
- Mexico trans women fight for justice as murders unpunished
- North Korea fires projectiles after offering talks with US
- Summer of drama leads Antonio Brown to no-nonsense Patriots
- Hurricane survivors struggle to start new life in Bahamas
- Top US diplomat raises alarm over Chinese disinformation war on Taiwan
- Texas inmate set to be executed for killing woman in 2010
- 5 scientists honored for cancer therapy, immune system work
- Did you lose Downton Abbey in the British fog? Catch up here
- Flynn due in court as lawyers mount attack on Mueller probe
- Democratic candidates look for edge on Iowa's campuses
- Emails: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on canceled Mexico flights
- Han sorry for cutting off Ma at New Taipei rally, says he waited for 1 hour
- Johnson suspends UK Parliament after latest Brexit defeat
- Alibaba's Ma steps down as industry faces uncertainty
- Climate change, trade woes reshape Frankfurt auto show
- Apple expected to unveil iPhones echoing last year's models
- Raiders beat Broncos 24-16 in 1st game after Brown's release
- Carr, Jacobs lead Raiders past Flacco, Broncos 24-16
- Big Tech faces a new set of foes: nearly all 50 US states
- Reynolds delivers vs former team, Pirates rally past SF 6-4
- Bieber thrills his local fans in Indians' 6-2 win over Halos
- Hoerner 3 hits, 4 RBIs in debut, Cubs beat Padres 10-2
- Kashmiris allege beatings, abuse in raids by Indian troops
- Early start for Super Rugby season in 2020
- Trump's Afghanistan decision pushes country toward vote
- Asian shares mixed as investors look ahead to rate decisions
- Canada supports Taiwan's participation in ICAO
- Syria's Raqqa still finding the dead, 2 years after IS fall
- KMT presidential candidate finishes last in poll of local Taiwan leaders
- Taiwan not required to pay Qing Dynasty bonds, China is: former premier
- Philippine Navy sailed through Taiwan Strait escorted by Coast Guard
- 1 dead, 19 people injured in German hospital fire
- Report: Schumacher treated in secrecy in Paris hospital
- Canadian Navy frigate makes transit through Taiwan Strait
- Former attorney general of El Salvador now fellow at FIU
- Saudi Aramco CEO signals local listing coming 'very soon'
- Dutch shooting claims 4th life as 27-year-old woman dies
- India, Nepal inaugurate cross border oil pipeline
- Former talk show host considers run for Taiwan's legislature, relocates to Tainan
- Shiite Muslims observe holy day amid regional tensions
- Johnson suspends UK Parliament after latest Brexit defeat
- Lewis out of Solheim Cup because of back injury, McDonald in
- Formosa Alliance member Ou Chong-jing wants to run for president of Taiwan
- Ju Percussion Group to showcase young talent
- Former Japanese empress leaves hospital after cancer surgery
- Iranian female soccer fan dies after setting herself on fire
- Taiwan’s TSMC breaks monthly revenue record
- Tang Mei Yun Taiwanese Opera set to entertain at Kuandu Arts Festival
- Taiwan president's college roommate says LSE doctoral degree is real
- US military officials in Turkey for Syria 'safe zone' talks
- Greenpeace activists detained in Poland during coal protest
- 11 more Russians cleared to compete at track worlds
- Taiwan steps up campaign in Vietnam to boost tourism
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Experts say adapting to climate change can pay off manifold
- Natural beauty at eco-friendly fashion show
- Aides to Foxconn founder and Taipei mayor visit election commission together
- Ukraine adopts bill on presidential impeachment
- Wimbledon CEO to leave after 2020 tournament
- The Latest: VW says it has scale to make electrics succeed
- Greek authorities investigate missing military materials
- Second wave of mangosteens to hit 10 stores in Taiwan Wed.
- Foxconn founder expected to announce presidential bid
- The Latest: China hits Germany over Hong Kong activist visit
- Refugees trapped in Libya to be evacuated to Rwanda
- Hungarian journalist wounded in fighting in Libyan capital
- Thai Cabinet minister denies drug conviction report
- German official recalls Polish troops who fought Nazi attack
- The Latest: Greece arrests 2 for migrant smuggling
- Hezbollah leader warns against new US mediator with Israel
- UK earnings with bonuses rising at fastest rate in 11 years
- Irishman set to lead EU trade talks with UK, US
- Mother charged with neglect after emaciated son dies
- Goalkeeper from Caribbean island of Curacao dies before game
- Dutch government aims to halt gas extraction by mid-2022
- Veterans vs Rookies? Youthful US seeks 3-peat in Solheim Cup
- Workers on Mugabe's farms hope his widow will help them
- Jury awards $11.4M in racial bias case against Michigan
- N Carolina special election tests Trump, 2020 GOP prospects
- Germany aims for balanced budget to prepare for downturn
- Syrian pound hits record low, setting off hike in prices
- German party co-leader steps down after cancer diagnosis
- Officials defend plan to end govt control of Fannie, Freddie
- Mina fined, warned after beaching betting rules in England
- Plan now for the best tomatoes next year
- Planned Parenthood to close 2 Ohio health clinics
- Atwood's 'The Testaments' returns to Gilead, with hype
- Greece: Turkey 'continues to provoke' over Cyprus
- Focus in Georgia shifts to salvaging huge capsized ship
- Asian shares mixed as investors look ahead to rate decisions
- Iraqi security officials: 12 people killed, 50 injured when part of walkway collapses during Ashoura commemorations
- Republican governor to sign law banning oil, gas drilling
- Boris Johnson lost Parliament but he could win a UK election
- The Latest: Dorian death toll rises to 50 in the Bahamas
- The Latest: 12 killed in Iraq during Ashoura procession
- [Taiwan Presidential Election] Terry Gou: Political interests vs. national interests
- Argentina ousts Serbia, moves into World Cup semifinals
- Schumer to try again to block Trump's border wall maneuver
- Swedish govt chooses new foreign minister after summer break
- Satellite images show US-pursued Iran tanker still off Syria
- Taichung posts latest video promoting the city
- Teacher fired after becoming pregnant while unwed testifies
- France's business federation warns of 'Brexit without end'
- Pakistan: Risk of 'accidental war' with India over Kashmir
- Clubs leader Agnelli stands by Champions League reform plan
- Mkhitaryan unbothered by massive pay cut after joining Roma
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower as tech drops
- Iraqi officials say 31 people killed in Ashoura stampede in Karbala, 100 injured
- Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes for massacre in India
- Man who fled fatal shooting scene later killed by police
- Taiwan remains 4th in BERI global investment report
- US household income finally matches 1999 peak, while poverty rate hits lowest point since 2001
- The Latest: Rescuer says 4 ship crewmen 'doing well'
- St. Louis man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 7 times
- Technology stocks drag the market lower in early trading
- Ukraine: Director in prisoner swap backs jailed Russians
- Thai trade minister says progress made in free trade pact
- Angelique Kerber loses in 3 sets at Zhengzhou Open
- US household income finally matches 1999 peak; poverty drops
- EPA to reduce use of animal testing in predicting hazards
- China to boost Serb military with drones, other equipment
- Al-Khelaifi's role on UEFA ruling body defended by Agnelli
- US steps up anti-Iran campaign ahead of UN General Assembly
- Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief in Bahamas
- Japan kicks off World Cup qualification with Myanmar win
- Debate offers Harris chance to regain momentum in 2020 race
- Israeli spyware firm adopts 'human rights policy'
- US job openings fell 0.4% in July
- The Latest: New iPhones expected to echo last year's models
- Albania: Ex-minister faces 12-year term in cannabis probe
- Austrian doctor sues US for seizing patients' abortion drugs
- World leaders support French first lady amid Brazil insults
- Groundbreaking photographer Robert Frank dies at age 94
- Scientists rethink Alzheimer's, diversifying the drug search
- Italy's new government faces second confidence vote
- Anti-discrimination groups: French soccer head should resign
- "The Only Plane in the Sky" is compelling history of 9/11
- Brazil police arrest son of ex-official in bribes case
- Czech President Zeman tells Serbia that he dislikes Kosovo
- Spain tops Poland 90-78, moves into World Cup semis
- Mar-a-Lago employee says Chinese woman acted 'weird'
- Vinokourov could face jail for allegedly fixing cycling race
- Lawyer: John Hinckley interested in music industry job
- Dennis Rodman keeps finding new ways to surprise
- Column: Solheim Cup great theater even without best players
- Review: Charli XCX, pop's avant-garde princess, returns
- Israeli prime minister vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he wins re-election
- Numbers game: Missouri couple wins 2nd big Lottery prize
- In last words, Khashoggi asked killers not to suffocate him
- Trudeau visits Nova Scotia to survey Dorian damage
- Federal judge blocks North Dakota law requiring doctors to tell women they can reverse a medication abortion
- Judge blocks ND law on reversing medication abortions
- Couple charged for spending over $100K in accidental deposit
- Japan wing Fukuoka to miss RWC opener vs Russia
- Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly' on many issues
- Japan under pressure to join campaign against killer robots
- Heathrow Airport warns climate activists against flying drones
- Joshua Wong: Hong Kong protests 'must continue'
- Iraq: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead
- Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen: 'We had finalized a peace deal with Americans'
- Kansas confirms state's first death linked to vaping
- States sue SEC, claiming investors left behind by new rules
- US drops 40 tons of bombs on IS-'infested' island in Iraq
- Mexican soldiers fire into air to disperse attacking mob
- Samoa scrumhalf out of RWC with dislocated shoulder
- US seeks to dismiss tribes' lawsuit over Keystone pipeline
- Man facing federal death penalty seeks to halt execution
- Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
- Review: 'The Fifth Column' by Andrew Gross is stellar novel
- Egypt arrests 16 suspected Muslim Brotherhood members
- Gay rights groups push for same-sex marriage in Chile
- Alaska high school swimmer disqualified over fit of swimsuit
- Corruption probe targets General Electric chief in France
- Brazil indicts model over rape allegation against Neymar
- South Carolina holds hearing on heartbeat abortion ban
- PGA Tour season starts 17 days it ended
- Man charged with stabbing, then strangling girlfriend's dog
- Rehabbed turtle being flown from Florida to Virgin Islands
- Bull's creator will oversee repairs after vandal's attack
- Israeli PM vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements
- Bulgaria charges NGO official with spying for Russia
- Court orders federal agency to explain pipeline decision
- Millennial Money: Decode your credit card terms like a pro
- Charges: Woman locked son, 8, in cold garage, killing him
- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's new pro-Europe government wins final confidence vote in Parliament
- The Latest: Italy's new pro-Europe govt wins confidence vote
- Acadia National Park adopting e-bike rules after directive
- How 2020 Democrats want to overhaul criminal justice laws
- Search resumes for final victim of California boat fire
- Congress marks 400th anniversary of slaves arriving in US
- The Latest: Biden and Buttigieg weigh in on tight NC race
- In Brazil, president's son questions democracy
- Big Tech's 'nemesis' in EU gets new term - and more power
- Review: Clive Cussler fans will savor 'The Titanic Secret'
- Devils re-sign center Zacha to 3-year, $6.75 million deal
- Charge dropped, at least for now, in woman's fatal fall
- Wisconsin man accused of making illegal vaping cartridges
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The Latest: Iran claims credit for Bolton dismissal
- Relatives of passengers killed in Boeing crash protest in DC
- Israeli prime minister whisked away from campaign event because of Palestinian rocket fire
- FEMA officials, contractor accused of hurricane relief fraud
- US expands hunting and fishing at national wildlife refuges
- Venezuela starts military exercises along Colombia border
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The Latest: Rocket fire forces Israeli PM to cut short event
- US Christian evangelical delegation meets Saudi crown prince
- A look at John Bolton's tenure in Trump administration
- UN envoy: It's 'imperative' to start Afghan-Taliban talks
- Pope to UK: Obey UN resolution to hand over Chagos Islands
- Official: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to start election campaign Wednesday ahead of Oct. 21 vote
- Official: Canada election campaign begins Wednesday
- Schools, homes evacuated after St. Louis-area derailment
- NHL camps opening with list of unsigned free agents
- Pope says US critics use 'rigid' ideology' to mask failings
- Patriots coaches mum on plans for Brown this week vs. Miami
- Sazerac House celebrates New Orleans cocktail culture
- Trump issues new, revised order to counter terrorism
- Review: Jennifer Lopez steals the show in 'Hustlers'
- McConnell: Democratic 'theatrics' won't determine gun vote
- Europe beats US in track and field match meet
- The Latest: Woman got texts saying Mar-a-Lago canceled
- Missing mom probe highlights hurdles in cases with no body
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- The Latest: FBI seeks photos, videos in fatal boat fire case
- Explosion heard in Afghan capital near US Embassy, shortly after midnight on 9/11 anniversary
- U of Hawaii: No telescope may mean billion less in funds
- Brian Barnes, who beat Nicklaus twice in Ryder Cup, dies
- Blast heard near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary
- Liberty's Falwell says he's target of 'attempted coup'
- Student gets 14 years in prison for NYC school slaying
- Trump announces help for certain historically black colleges
- Ford and Wendy's slip while Mosaic and Mallinckrodt rally
- What we know so far about the US vaping illness outbreak
- Owners of Mackinac Island's iconic Grand Hotel announce sale
- Mississippi man gets 11 years for his part in cross burning
- US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
- White House disputes accounts of Russian CIA informant
- Injured Kevin Anderson to sit out rest of 2019 ATP season
- Bush and Obama join Commission on Presidential Debates
- England beats Kosovo 5-3 in wild Euro 2020 qualifier
- Portugal routs Lithuania 5-1 with 4 goals by Ronaldo
- Inter chairman Zhang defends fans amid racism debate
- Apple's new offerings: Cheaper iPhone, streaming TV
- AP source: Jets acquire WR Thomas from Pats for draft pick
- Adidas fixer gets 1 year of probation in college hoops case
- Draft Pelosi plan would overhaul how Medicare pays for drugs
- Still on: GOP in Iowa, New Hampshire won't nix '20 primaries
- HBO produces documentary to help kids understand 9/11
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Griezmann misses another penalty as France beats Andorra 3-0
- Business Highlights
- Las Vegas replaces Charlotte as top draw in minors
- Man from United Kingdom dies in Arizona skydiving accident
- Vera Wang returns, with hippie hair and couture lingerie
- UW-Madison says Foxconn slow in fulfilling $100M pledge
- Police: 'New evidence' recovered in Minnesota synagogue fire
- Nielsen says it will include out-of-home viewing soon
- Brexit: France losing patience with UK uncertainty
- Opinion: EU must join US in renewed Western Balkans talks
- Oleg Sentsov vows to fight for 'prisoners of the Kremlin'
- Italian coalition wins Senate vote allowing it to govern
- England, Ronaldo keep up scoring form in Euro qualifying
- Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 2-8
- Banned Nigeria Shia group says police kill 15 at march
- UK says it has been nominated to host 2020 climate summit
- Democrats step on shaky political ground with fracking bans
- Stacey Bendet creates a 'field of dream' at NY fashion week
- In 'Hustlers,' Jennifer Lopez steals money, and the show
- Cameroon's president calls for national dialogue, surrender
- Officials: Feral Canadian hogs encroaching on Montana border
- Venezuela's socialist govt happy over removal of John Bolton
- Texas executes a death row inmate for the 2010 shooting death of a 61-year-old grandmother during a series of crimes
- The Latest: Texas executes inmate for 2010 killing of woman
- Sargent, Ream get hometown starts for US vs Uruguay
- Tent courts set to open on border for US asylum seekers
- GOP's Greg Murphy wins North Carolina congressional seat that became vacant by death of Republican Rep. Walter Jones Jr.
- Trump officials get look at Los Angeles homeless crisis
- In 'Women Make Film,' a 14-hr epic of an overlooked history
- Vehicle believed to be carrying the body of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has left a Singapore funeral parlor
- Actress Salma Hayek says she wants to protect Mexico's image
- AP Source: Texans release CB Aaron Colvin
- Official: Texas violated settlement over hot prisons
- Mugabe's body believed to be leaving Singapore for Zimbabwe
- Trump ousts hawkish Bolton, dissenter on foreign policy
- Enterovirus cases continue to increase in Taiwan
- Records: West Texas gunman has 'suicidal tendencies' in 2001
- AP PHOTOS: Dining, laughing, living amid Hong Kong protests
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Dodgers clinch 7th straight NL West title, 1st playoff team
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- South Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan trade curbs
- GOP's Dan Bishop wins North Carolina congressional seat with boost from Trump after ballot fraud forced do-over election
- Moon-viewing odds in Taiwan brighten, tropical storm could bring rain Sun.
- Morris' late goal gives US 1-1 exhibition draw vs Uruguay
- North Korea confirms test of large multiple rocket launcher
- Wilson backs Wheeler, closes out Mets' 3-2 win over D-backs
- Berriós pitches Twins past Nationals 5-0
- Dickerson homers twice, leads Phils to 6-5 win over Braves
- The Latest: Anchorage school district backs swimmer
- Brazilian Standings
- Brazilian Results
- Pirates' Crick has finger surgery after clubhouse fight
- Overseas Taiwanese to provide support in Ireland
- Indonesian man loses leg in Taiwanese fishing boat accident
- Colombia threatens to denounce Cuba as sponsor of terrorism
- Taiwan’s HSR extension unlikely to boost local growth
- Tellez homers, Toronto beats Boston to end 7-game skid
- Yanks blow 6-run lead, lose 12-11 to big league-worst Tigers
- Yelich breaks kneecap, out for season; Brewers top Marlins
- Tennis court to runway: Serena Williams hits Fashion Week
- Jiménez slam helps White Sox power past Royals 7-3
- Rocket blast at US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary
- Sexual assault claim against party tests New Zealand leader
- A's bounce back to pound Astros, hit 6 HRs in 21-7 romp
- 2 British Australians and Australian citizen held in Iran
- Arenado's 482-foot homer lifts Rockies over Cardinals 2-1
- The rise and fall of former Venezuelan spymaster 'El Pollo'
- US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
- Governor: Missouri in 'crisis' with violence in large cities
- Google to set up second data center in Taiwan
- Missing Taiwanese man confirmed to be in Chinese custody
- Apple takes on Netflix with a $5-a-month streaming service
- Alaska lawmakers, Native group join dispute over Pebble mine
- Lam assures investors Hong Kong can rebound from protests
- As 2020 Democrats come to Texas, GOP looks to key suburbs
- Congress to hold hearing on end of immigrant medical relief
- Cueto dazzles in season debut, Giants beat Pirates 5-4
- Japan taps ministers to freshen image, keep policies steady
- Rebuilding work continues, 18 years after 9/11
- AL wild-card leader Tampa Bay wins 5-3 in 11 over Rangers
- Veterans with PTSD, anxiety turn to beekeeping for relief
- Peru shocks Neymar, Brazil 1-0 on Abram's 85th-minute header
- Inside Bolton's exit: Mongolia, a mustache, a tweet
- Trump ousts hawkish Bolton, dissenter on foreign policy
- Plesac pitches 4-hitter, Indians keep pace, beat Angels 8-0
- Asian shares mostly higher after rise on Wall Street
- Big Sean, Halsey, Migos rock Rihanna's lingerie fashion show
- Trapped in Jordan, Syrian refugees see no way home
- Philippines: China wanted to restrict foreign forces at sea
- Cubs' wild-card lead cut, Padres walk off 9-8 in 10th
- Afghans fear Trump's Taliban move means more civilians die
- Taiwan Light Environment Award to be revealed in November
- Taiwan president hopes for regular Indo-Pacific democracy consultations
- China holding Taiwanese man said to have photographed police
- US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
- Photo of the Day: China's 'win-win' debt diplomacy ploy
- China exempts some U.S. industrial chemicals from tariff hikes but kept penalties on soybeans, pork and other farm goods
- South Korea to file WTO complaint against Japan
- China keeps penalties on US pork, soy, eases some others
- No-spray zones divide French farmers from anxious neighbors
- Lesbian couple to be wed at mass wedding in northwest Taiwan
- Antonio Brown faces rape accusations by former trainer
- Indonesian province shuts schools due to forest fire haze
- SKorea asks IOC to ban 'rising sun' flag at Tokyo Olympics
- Defending champ Hsieh into Japan Women's Open quarterfinals
- Norwegian authorities: Airbus sends out alert after crash
- Merkel: Germany must engage in rights dialogue with China
- Wild Card Glance
- Taiwanese nutritionist says mooncakes pack 1,000 calories, same as double whopper
- Biotech industry players of Taiwan, Thailand sign MoU
- China likely source of pirated gold bars in global market
- Taiwanese life expectancy reaches record 80.7 years
- Official: Energy security key in bolstered Cyprus-Egypt ties
- Turkish high court to review Wikipedia appeal against ban
- China's AIDS villages exposed by London play
- Police say Indian troops have killed a militant in Kashmir
- Balloon sent in memory of British dad lands in Polish field
- Foxconn ex chairman weighs independent candidacy in Taiwan
- Registration for 2019 NASA Hackathon in Taiwan now open: AIT
- Player's agent arrested in money laundering soccer probe
- Pingtung to host Taiwan's longest ever Double Ten Day fireworks display
- Chinese-born Australian lawmaker under fire over past links
- Taiwan's President Tsai and ex-Premier Lai to meet for first time since primaries
- Iran urges US to 'put warmongers aside' after Bolton firing
- Scottish court rules Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament is unlawful, but does not order it to be reversed
- Norway's highest court: child-like sex dolls violate the law
- China keeps penalties on US pork, soy, eases some others
- Hong Kong stock exchange in talks to buy London counterpart
- Taipei parents cry foul at Baby Boss closure
- The Latest: Merkel says orderly Brexit still possible
- UK court rules Johnson's suspension of Parliament unlawful
- Taiwan defense report details coastal strategy to repel Chinese forces
- Mugabe body being flown to Zimbabwe, burial place undecided
- Kazakh biathletes cleared in doping case
- Scottish court rules suspension of British Parliament 'unlawful'
- EU post to 'protect European way of life' called 'disgusting,' 'reprehensible'
- Polish parliament to be suspended until after election
- 'Freeport flag ladies' wave Stars and Stripes one final time
- France making progress in Epstein probe, launches appeal
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Chinese auto sales sink 7.7% in August
- Austrian writer acquitted of terror charges in Turkey
- Saudis condemn Israeli PM's West Bank annexations plans
- 5 new cases of mysterious disease found in dogs in Norway
- Cargo plane crashes near Toledo airport
- [Taiwan Presidential Election] Tsai Ing-wen: Only the KMT is making the Hong Kong protests an election issue
- Thai high court affirms guilt of 2009 Pattaya rioters
- Germany: 1 person killed, 2 injured in building explosion
- In landmark test case, Dutch court acquits doctor who carried out euthanasia on patient with 'deep dementia'
- As 9/11 dawns, Trump blasts Fed members as 'boneheads'
- Dutch court clears doctor in landmark euthanasia trial
- Taiwan talk show host questions President Tsai’s LSE Ph.D.
- Estonia mulling over lifting visa freedom to Ukrainians
- The Latest: Severe storm extensively damages Sioux Falls
- Family says former Indonesian President B.J. Habibie, who introduced political reforms, has died at age 83
- German hospitals warned over alleged wrong cancer diagnoses
- Egypt sentences 11 Islamist leaders to life for spying
- Fake Taiwan temple ‘lucky hats’ hit the market
- Taylor Swift suspect charged in Trump golf course damage
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Tackle next year's financial aid now
- Chicago man pleads guilty to Indiana armored truck robbery
- Taiwan is Solomon Islands' exceptional partner: U.S. ambassador
- Former Indonesian President Habibie dies at age 83
- Solomon Islanders support continued ties with Taiwan
- Syrians arrested in German probe of money transferred abroad
- China to boost pork output as swine fever drives up prices
- Iraqi Shiite holy city mourns stampede deaths of 31 pilgrims
- Likely tornado, high winds cause damage in South Dakota
- GM recalls over 3.4M pickups, SUVs to fix brake issues
- Germany's Merkel: Climate spending is 'money well invested'
- Cameroon's president calls for national dialogue, surrender
- ECB faces key stimulus decision as Draghi era nears end
- Victim of Vienna apartment explosion had opened gas line
- Commemoration of 9/11 begins at ground zero with moment of silence, marking 18th anniversary of terror attacks
- The Latest: Moment of silence for 9/11 terror attack victims
- China uses citizens overseas to further own political interests: Taiwan foreign minister
- Thai court declines to hear case of PM's incomplete oath
- Trump marks his 3rd 9/11 anniversary with war still raging
- Saudi foreign minister determined to bolster Cyprus ties
- US loses to France in basketball World Cup quarterfinals, eliminated from medal contention
- Asian shares mostly higher after rise on Wall Street
- A shocker: US beaten by France 89-79 in World Cup quarters
- Wichita toddler injected enough methadone to kill adult
- Czech leader interested in reversal on recognizing Kosovo
- Finnish conscripts injured in attempt to avoid reindeer
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Plane carrying body of Zimbabwe's ex-leader Robert Mugabe arrives in Harare, burial place still not announced.
- Markets Right Now: Stock indexes are off to a mixed start
- Arsenal 'big discussion around gangs' after player incidents
- AP PHOTOS: German herdsmen lead autumn Alpine cattle drive
- Minnesota archbishop opens investigation into fellow bishop
- UN: Reconstruction of landmark Mosul mosque to begin in 2020
- England drops Roy for 5th Ashes test, Stokes won't bowl
- Wantan Historic Trail abounds with natural scenery
- Go ahead, dive inside the mind of Bill Gates. But strap in.
- Migrant ship requests medical evacuation of pregnant woman
- Smartphone, Matchbox cars among Toy Hall of Fame finalists
- US stocks edge higher as China eases trade tensions
- NCAA urges California governor not to sign 'fair pay' bill
- Thousands rally for Catalonia's secession in Barcelona
- Hundreds of Nigerians board plane to leave South Africa
- Russian court dismisses case against famed theater director
- Tallahassee, Florida, police say a suspect is in custody in the stabbing of multiple victims
- Valencia fires coach Marcelino 3 games into season
- Multiple people stabbed in Tallahassee, suspect in custody
- A new look at Frank Lloyd Wright's textiles, home goods
- Bruins extend contract of coach Bruce Cassidy
- The top 10 books on Apple Books-US
- Australia tops Czechs 82-70, heads to World Cup semifinals
- Salmon group says it found dozens of fish farm escapes
- The Latest: 'Freeport flag ladies' wave flags one final time
- Canada's Trudeau begins reelection bid ahead of Oct. 21 vote
- Scientists say they have successfully created 2 embryos of the near-extinct northern white rhino
- Scientist succeed in creating 2 northern white rhino embryos
- Canada replaces injured forward in RWC squad
- The Latest: Hospital says 5 victims in Tallahassee stabbings
- Call for Philly police head to resign over Rodney King shirt
- Al-Qaida chief in 9/11 speech calls for attacks on West
- Scrutiny turns to co-workers of accused Ohio State doctor
- Gilbert wins another Vuelta stage as Roglic's lead cut
- Mladenovic beats Garcia at Zhengzhou Open
- Friendly fire: In trade fights, Trump targets US allies, too
- Liberian chiefs urge president to fight impunity
- France: Macron ally investigated over financial misconduct
- Pep Guardiola honors German sea captain who rescued migrants
- Moira refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits
- Greece: British Museum "damp" insults Parthenon Sculptures
- Jury deliberations begin in Mar-a-Lago trespass trial
- Mexican government gives $5 billion to Pemex for debt
- Tentative list of the missing in Bahamas has 2,500 names
- O'Rourke bets on new approach to revive flagging campaign
- Yemeni medics: 135 bodies found after Saudi-led airstrike
- 'Harriet,' the first film about Tubman, premieres in Toronto
- GM retira 3,8 millones de pickups y SUVs debido a frenos
- New film explores legacy of Puerto Rican actor Raúl Juliá
- Mercedes sues in dispute with artists over Detroit murals
- With "Eve," Raposdy gains traction in the best rapper debate
- Appeals court puts on hold ruling blocking asylum change
- Ex-reality TV star Ravenel pleads guilty to assault on nanny
- McIlroy tops Koepka for PGA Tour player of the year
- White House lawyer, nominated as judge, stays mum at hearing
- Violent deaths down in Brazil while killings by police rise
- Naeem Khan launches his fashion collection at home
- Dominican vibes and a youthful feel at Oscar de la Renta
- Bail hearing delayed for man charged in plane sabotage case
- The Latest: Texas gunman was violent in psychiatric facility
- The Latest: Trump says Bolton didn't get along with team
- Water found at exoplanet with right temperatures for life
- Senators pitch Trump on expanded gun background check bill
- Leaders of California ministry charged with forced labor
- Government will propose banning flavors used in e-cigarettes
- Sri Lanka cricket team warned about Pakistan terror threat
- Francia sorprende a EEUU en Mundial y avanza a semifinales
- Analysis: USA Basketball's World Cup plan went awry long ago
- Experts: Source of imbalance is key to why ship overturned
- Trump denies ordering NOAA to rebuke forecasters over Dorian
- VA investigating sexual assaults at West Virginia hospital
- Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents
- Newton's favorite opponent, the Bucs, visit Thursday night
- Correction: LT--Brazil-Amazon-Indigenous story
- San Francisco's iconic cable cars to shut down for repairs
- Spokesman: Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
- Brazilian model testifies in cybercrime case against Neymar
- The Latest: 2 dead in Ohio cargo plane crash were from Texas
- In small section of border wall, Trump's promise takes shape
- Swiss say Facebook's digital currency plan will face hurdles
- Attorneys for some 2,000 local governments say they have tentative agreement to settle opioid cases with Purdue Pharma
- Attorneys: OxyContin maker agrees to tentative settlement
- UK govt: Public, businesses not ready for no-deal Brexit; Trucks crossings over Channel could fall by half within a day
- Judge: StarKist to pay $100M fine in tuna price-fixing case
- Arizona attorney general: Nearly half the states, 2,000 local governments reach deal with Purdue Pharma on opioid crisis
- Mainer gets 58 years for raping, killing former classmate
- Zhengzhou Open Results
- French referees keep right to halt games for abusive chants
- Sudan's government, rebels agree on roadmap for peace
- The Latest: OSU president: Pickens was 'ultimate Cowboy'
- Steinbeck kin gets break in court penalty, but stern warning
- Pastor: Jarrid Wilson, founder of suicide outreach, dies
- College Football Picks: A week where things could get weird
- Fires still erupting in Brazil's Amazon and Cerrado regions
- Proenza Schouler explores interplay between power, softness
- Rangers are one of NHL's biggest mysteries going into camp
- Michael Kors pays tribute to American style on 9/11
- Proposal would buy bus tickets for Seattle-area homeless
- The Blonds go over-the-top with the help of 'Moulin Rouge'
- Ex-NFL player, doctor are arrested in Georgia opioid case
- Canadian hydropower to Northeast hydropower decision tabled
- Jolting discovery: Powerful new electric eel found
- GameStop, Zscaler stumble while Lovesac, CenturyLink advance
- DeChambeau headlines PGA Tour opener in West Virginia
- Column: Fury faces the great unknown against Sweden's Wallin
- Customs: Bahamian girl in custody unaccompanied by family
- Business Highlights
- Federal research ship to begin studies in the Gulf in 2023
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Democratic debate: Top 2020 contenders finally on same stage
- The DIY foreign policy president: Bolton ouster confirms it
- A writer tracks air pollution worldwide on unique tour
- A gene-editing first: scientists tried CRISPR to fight HIV
- The Latest: Attorneys general are split on opioid settlement
- Google advertising practices targeted in antitrust probe
- Bolsonaro son compares father's stabbing to 9/11 attack
- Extending the Taiwan High Speed Rail to Pingtung will do the DPP more harm than good
- Review: Adaptation of 'The Goldfinch' is elegant but flawed
- Defiant terror defendant makes lawyer enter not guilty plea
- Epstein faced 2nd probe, seen with underage girls in '18
- VA may have to pay billions in vets' emergency care bills
- House approves oil drilling ban off Atlantic, Pacific coasts
- Italy: New government could soften stance on immigration
- Brexit: UK government publishes worst-case scenario for no-deal
- Pro-Brexit MP: UK, EU relationship will 'never be the same again'
- Spain: Catalan separatists rally in Barcelona
- Supreme Court allows nationwide enforcement of new Trump administration restrictions on asylum seekers
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Potency of Wisconsin THC cartridges may be higher than claim
- Trump to stop in Baltimore weeks after denigrating city
- Christian Cowan honors his roots in Spain at NY Fashion Week
- Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits
- Wild re-sign Fiala for 2 years, $6 million
- Climate change skeptic stepping down from White House post
- What's ahead after the Purdue tentative settlement
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Smoked salmon the old-fashioned way for family biz in London
- Lawsuit over profits from Fox series "Bones" is settled
- Tent courts for migrants waiting in Mexico closed to outside
- The Latest: California lawmakers OK bill opposed by NCAA
- Tests show Bills defensive tackle's wife is cancer-free
- Trump agrees to 2-week delay in China tariff increase
- Sheriff: Divers find body of last missing victim from boat fire off Southern California coast that killed 34
- Retrial ordered in bias case against Keller restaurant group
- Ohio State denied request to trademark 'The' for merchandise
- Judge: Hastert victim broke terms of $3.5M hush-money deal
- Dominican Republic flight to Florida diverted to Bahamas
- Underground singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston dead at 58
- Nebraska county OKs sales tax to pay wrongfully convicted
- Report: Justify failed drug test before Triple Crown run
- Mets manager: Ramos "likely" to catch Syndergaard on Friday
- Vaping group plotted lobbying efforts at Trump's DC hotel
- American Pharoah filly sells for record $8.2 million
- Cuba's president warns that energy cutbacks are looming
- Uber vows to keep fighting sweeping California labor bill
- Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 1
- There it goes! MLB sets record for most HRs in a season
- Toronto FC and New York City FC play to 1-1 draw
- Tonga's prime minister, who nurtured democracy, dies at 78
- Orsted plans to issue green bonds in Taiwan by yearend
- Thornton, Blue Jays 2-hit slumping Red Sox in 8-0 win
- Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh records 500th win
- Trump agrees to 2-week delay in China tariff increase
- Villar's record-setting HR carries Orioles past Dodgers 7-3
- Memorial for Filipina killed by acid spill to be held in W. Taiwan today
- Moustakas hits 2 HRs, Brewers minus Yelich top Marlins 7-5
- Frazier, McNeil hit 2 HR each, Mets thump D-backs 9-0
- Flowers, Keuchel help Braves beat Phillies 3-1
- Houston 2, Minnesota United 0
- Taiwan to see Moon during Mid-Autumn Festival, Tropical Storm Peipah waiting in wings
- Villar hits record-setting HR, Orioles beat Dodgers 703
- Protesters belt out karaoke in new Hong Kong protest method
- Americana awards honor John Prine, Brandi Carlile, others
- Murphy, Semien HR; Luzardo sharp in debut as A's beat Astros
- Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1
- Taiwan steps in to relieve US farmers hurt by trade war with China
- Yahoo Japan plans tender offer for retailer Zozo at $3.7B
- Real Salt Lake 1, San Jose 0
- Soler hits 2 homers, Royals beat White Sox 8-6
- Uber vows to keep fighting sweeping California labor bill
- Bassett, Mezquida lift Rapids past Galaxy, 2-1
- Indians hold off Angels 4-3 for sweep; Carrasco gets win
- Reds' Gray through 6 no-hit innings against Mariners
- Tentative opioid deal won't end court battles for Purdue
- After Dorian, Bahamas tackles massive clean-up
- 7 questions heading into 10-candidate Democratic debate
- Taiwan's business tycoon Terry Gou quits KMT
- Russian spy case provides test for news outlets
- Abortion, border wall put major spending bills into disarray
- Some Democrats concerned as Judiciary sets impeachment rules
- Odor HR pushes Texas past AL wild card-leading Rays 10-9
- Mets' Alonso buys custom 9/11 cleats for teammates
- Concerns rise over tainted sewage sludge spread on croplands
- Taiwan media poll shows Tsai pulling ahead, Han most hated politician
- Pirates take fight to Giants, Vázquez closes out 27th save
- In small Alaska city, Native women say police ignored rapes
- Turkish Cypriot official: Fire sets off blasts at army depot
- Rugby World Cup Glance
- Mint, menthol: Vape industry has dug heels in on flavor bans
- Settlement money won't restore Ohio city upended by opioids
- Cubs lose 4-0 to Pads, fall into tie for 2nd wild-card spot
- 'That was my child': Transgender deaths take toll in US
- Lewis HR spoils another no-hit bid, Seattle beats Reds 5-3
- As 1st Asian host, Japan aiming higher at Rugby World Cup
- Taiwan’s Chunghwa Picture Tubes unable to pay full wages for August
- New Zealand banks on ability under pressure at World Cup
- New data shows Israeli settlement surge in east Jerusalem
- Springboks RWC contenders after Erasmus turns it around
- Powerful Pumas needs to focus on finish at Rugby World Cup
- New Saudi energy minister calls for OPEC 'cohesiveness'
- Wallabies embracing adversity for Rugby World Cup campaign
- After rejecting Duterte in China, Xi offers Manila gas deal in Philippine EEZ
- Analysis: Change on tap whether NCAA goes along or not
- Solomon Islands prime minister says Taiwan 'completely useless to us'
- Asian shares mixed after China eases trade tensions
- Tonga PM and democracy campaigner 'Akilisi Pohiva dies, aged 78
- US delays China tariffs after Beijing eases some restrictions
- Police raids homes of opposition activists across Russia
- Immigration tale 'El Norte' returning to theaters for 1 day
- Taliban want US deal, but some in bigger hurry than others
- Taiwan sends gay-themed comedy ‘Dear Ex’ to Oscars
- Independence reception shows collaboration between Indonesia, Taiwan
- Indonesians bury former president Habibie at state funeral
- Australia presses Iran to release 3 citizens from prison
- New platform for promoting democracy paves way for deeper Taiwan-US cooperation
- In strong rebuke, UN slams Israeli leader's annexation vow
- Struggling France heads to World Cup with limited ambition
- Japan case on paternity leave starts with father's message
- Suspect in Polish slaying killed by police outside Berlin
- Social workers in Taiwan to receive pay raises next year
- Asian shares mixed after China eases trade tensions
- Vietnam hosts academic conference to bolster South China Sea claims
- England's chariot running smoothly again before World Cup
- Departing Gatland out for perfect end to 12-year Wales reign
- Wild Card Glance
- Van Uytvanck beats Flipkens at Japan Women's Open
- Taipei mayor asks government to explain stamp tax abolition
- National Taiwan University 120th in global rankings
- DPP warns citizens to avoid Hong Kong and China after arrest of Taiwanese man
- Cambodia, Laos, agree to step up border demarcation effort
- Hungarian architect, dissident Laszlo Rajk dies at 70
- Head of France's National Assembly to keep job amid probe
- Greece: 8 migrants injured, 2 seriously, in crash
- Former Anderlecht executive arrested in fraud case
- Taiwan President Tsai sees closer AI, wind energy cooperation with Germany
- UK government downplays its own stark no-deal Brexit warning
- Taiwan opens first national drone testing site
- Spain's king to meet political leaders about forming a govt
- Author JK Rowling makes huge gift for MS research
- Taiwan's Kai Ping Culinary School offers internationally recognized culinary education
- The Latest: French test customs systems for no-deal Brexit
- Southeast Spain facing heaviest rainfall in over a century
- Clubs to get 1/4 of income from Champions League prize money
- Ex-Venezuelan spymaster won't waive extradition to US
- Taiwan's KMT lashes out at Foxconn tycoon for jumping ship
- Official: Taliban suicide car bomber kills 4 Afghan troops
- Taiwan's Penghu makes coral reefs priority
- Yemeni rebels say they killed alleged Saudi agent
- Zimbabwe honors Robert Mugabe, amid uncertainty over burial
- Germany pressures Greece to step up migrant deportations to Turkey
- Merkel: Germany, auto industry face 'Herculean' climate task
- Palestinians charge 3 relatives with murder in woman's death
- AP PHOTOS: Moroccans feast, light up sky on Shiite holy day
- Taiwan plans solidarity march in support of Hong Kong
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Northern Ireland court rejects case claiming government Brexit strategy would harm peace process
- Taiwan indicts 6 over illegal ship-to-ship oil transfers to North Korea
- Semenya to finally get her gold medal from 2011 worlds
- UEFA fines Swiss league for Europa League entry error
- Facebook sanctions Netanyahu page over hate speech violation
- Napoli coach 'shocked' over unfinished dressing rooms
- Chinese buyers asking about US soy, pork before trade talks
- The Latest: Dutch navy ships in Bahamas hurricane aftermath
- Uganda: As refugee influx persists, UN cites funding gaps
- AsianInNY fashion show to feature new talent from Taiwan
- Congo ministry says at least 50 people have been killed, 23 injured after a train derailed in the southeast
- Train derails in Congo, kills 50, injures 23
- EU Parliament chief questions European way of life job title
- European Central Bank cuts key rate, restarts bond-buying stimulus program to help slowing economy
- Man United, Arsenal castoffs find new homes in Serie A
- European Central Bank unveils new help for economy
- US opens probe into Nissan Rogue automatic emergency braking
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- New book focuses on Jackie Kennedy's years as a reporter
- Stock-picking fund managers are clawing back. Can it last?
- AP-NORC poll: Trump gets some of his worst grades on climate
- Belting out protest song is latest act of Hong Kong movement
- Messi unsure Barcelona did all it could to bring Neymar back
- Turkish central bank slashes key interest rate again
- Real Madrid says Modric sidelined with muscle injury
- Paris metro warns over major strike, transport chaos Friday
- Paris court finds Saudi princess guilty in beating case
- U.S. government plans to ban flavors used in e-cigarettes
- Former top-ranked Kim Clijsters planning return to tennis
- Democratic debate: Top 2020 contenders finally on same stage
- Indian soldiers injured in boat incident with Chinese army
- EU extends sanctions linked to interference in Ukraine
- Sudanese on the streets again, urging judicial reforms
- Severely malnourished teen's dad, stepmom plead not guilty
- Mexico says it disagrees with US Supreme Court order
- Ambitious Leipzig bullish with new coach before Bayern clash
- Jailed Tunisia presidential candidate starts hunger strike
- Living Planet: Plastic-free supermarkets?
- North, South Korea oppose Japan’s plan to release radioactive Fukushima water
- Lesbos: Hellish conditions for refugees in Moria
- Brexit: Boris Johnson denies lying to the Queen over Parliament suspension
- Priest testifies in trial of fired unwed Missouri teacher
- Indiana man charged in police dog's death in fiery crash
- US loses to Serbia at World Cup, assured worst finish in a major tournament.
- Bitter road to Brexit hits condiment producer's bottom line
- US clinches worst big-tourney finish, falls 94-89 to Serbia
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Mnuchin: No meeting planned between Trump and Iran's Rouhani
- Bangladesh hoping for turnaround in T20s after test defeat
- Lawyer: Client to pursue EU money in human rights case
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Markets Right Now: Stocks rise on trade talk hopes
- US presents new effort to counter Kremlin influence
- US Marshals Service: Fugitive murder suspects captured
- Ethiopia army says alleged Islamic State members arrested
- The Latest: Joshua Wong defends meeting with German official
- Pakistani President asks India to lift curbs in Kashmir
- Ships get to leave Georgia port, passing overturned vessel
- Facebook expands new tool aiming to shrink 'news deserts'
- Nearly 200 Nigerians return from South Africa after violence
- Reality star 'The Situation' released from federal prison
- Kosovo PM cancels trip to Czech summit after strong comments
- Stocks rise as US, China ease trade tensions
- Rain pushes Round 2 matches at Zhengzhou Open to Friday
- Edmund White to receive honorary National Book Award
- EPA officials: Trump administration to revoke Obama rule that provided federal protection to many wetlands, streams
- Meghan launches clothing line to help jobless British women
- Trump administration to revoke water protection rule
- [Taiwan Presidential Election] Terry Gou: Legislators taking the role of borough chiefs
- USA Basketball thinking ahead after disappointing World Cup
- Badgley Mischka evokes an island flair at NY Fashion Week
- Rochester Catholic diocese in New York files for bankruptcy
- English Channel dolphins carry 'toxic cocktail' of chemicals
- Plenty of NBA talent left among 4 World Cup semifinalists
- Suspect in Florida stabbings worried about getting fired
- Debate highlights importance of HBCUs in Democratic politics
- US long-term mortgage rates rise, with 30-year at 3.56%
- El Salvador sends police, soldiers to patrol border
- Teen convicted in SUV heist that led to fatal Missouri crash
- UN calls for Libya cease-fire, says no military solution
- China hires Olympic record holder Bjoerndalen as coach
- Valencia's roller-coaster ride continues under Peter Lim
- Judge: Tribe may intervene on Dakota Access pipeline plan
- Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case
- The Latest: Far-right party wants walls for Spanish enclaves
- Argentine treasury minister to visit IMF in September
- Federal investigation finds Chicago schools' handling of sex abuse complaints 'tragic and inexcusable'
- Probe: Chicago schools handling of sex abuse claims 'tragic'
- US offers $5 million for information on 3 al-Qaida figures
- Sabres' Ristolainen happy to be in Buffalo - for now
- The Latest: Farmers praise Trump's plan to revoke water rule
- The Latest: Pre-debate Biden ad deflects criticism of Obama
- Banderas drew on his heart attack for emotions in new film
- 7 tips for becoming an ethical shopper
- Putin praises 'tough' Nurmagomedov for UFC title defense
- Prague to remove monument to WWII Soviet commander
- US consumer prices up slight 0.1% in August but core higher
- Gay married couple sues after daughter denied US citizenship
- House votes to bar Arctic drilling; Senate action unlikely
- Simona Halep says she is reuniting with coach Darren Cahill
- 3D gun company founder gets probation in underage sex case
- German police conduct human trafficking raids, detain 9
- New US envoy Kelly Craft says she will be voice for freedom
- Administration releases $250 million in Ukraine military aid
- Central Europe happy with roles in new EU commission
- Supreme Court action on asylum rule denounced as inhumane
- Lawmakers call for release of US man jailed in Russia
- 'Let Me Die' to premiere at Opera Philadelphia's annual fest
- Higuita wins stage, Roglic moves closer to Vuelta victory
- Protesters cause part of Houston Ship Channel to close
- US envoy rejects claim of 'war crime' by key UN Syria panel
- London police arrest 5 over planned Heathrow drone protest
- Premier League owns up to refereeing mistakes, even with VAR
- 'SNL' adds 3 to its cast, including an Asian American comic
- Ukrainian man pleads guilty to hacking, wire fraud charges
- What to watch in Europe's soccer leagues this weekend
- University of Tennessee offers scholarship to bullied fan
- EU vows to help Colombia handle Venezuela migration crisis
- Producers can contract to sell cattle on new online site
- Google settles with labor board over employee speech
- Spanish league president says player revealed match-fixing
- Fox Business Network president stepping down after 20 years
- Baffert lawyer: Justify positive test from contaminated food
- Senate approves Trump nominee Bowman for Federal Reserve
- Korda sisters to make history at Solheim Cup
- Ex-FBI No. 2 official faces prospect of criminal charges
- 91-year-old accused in killing where Fitbit gave clues dies
- Putin, Netanyahu meet before Israeli parliamentary election
- Brewers' Yelich won't need surgery, likely done for season
- Tracee Ellis Ross reunites with 'Girlfriends' on 'black-ish'
- El Paso police dispute man's story of heroism during attack
- FIFA bans jailed soccer official Napout for life for bribery
- US budget deficit for 11 months up $169 billion over 2018
- Marsh returns 4-35, England 271-8 in 5th Ashes test
- Explosion on a road in southeast Turkey kills 4, wounds 13
- USOPC working on plan to improve life for Olympic athletes
- Trump visiting Baltimore for first time since disparaging it
- Pesticide criticized in bee deaths could also kill birds
- Paraguay justice minister, police chief out over capo escape
- Study finds the universe might be 2 billion years younger
- Drake basketball player charged after off-campus shooting
- The Latest: NTSB says crew asleep during fatal boat fire
- UN chief: The world can't live with major Gulf confrontation
- Callum Shinkwin shoots 66 to lead KLM Open after 1st round
- Parents of Georgia Tech student shot by police file lawsuit
- Third family comes forward in probe of VA hospital deaths
- NTSB: Entire crew was asleep when fatal boat fire started
- Arkansas college finds no evidence of bias over dreadlocks
- Judge: Suit over farm pollution of Raccoon River may proceed
- Woman charged after leading police to child's remains in bag
- Mazzola to succeed Davis as Lyric Opera music director
- 2 charged say they were hired to break into Iowa courthouse
- Prosecutors investigating Springboks rugby player Etzebeth
- US judge denies bail to ex-Peru president in corruption case
- US wants $100,000-plus from immigrant who sued over forgery
- Shooting death of child investigated in St. Louis County
- The Latest: Federal jury convicts candidate's father
- DC's free commuter paper ends run with shot at smart phones
- MIT president says he signed a letter thanking Epstein
- R. Kelly a no-show in court on Minnesota solicitation charge
- OBJ says former Browns DC Williams told players to hurt him
- Lawyers: Hastert trying to take back sexual-abuse admissions
- 3 teenagers arrested in Michigan woman's fatal shooting
- Congressman appears in court for insider trading case
- The Latest: Officers surrounded house to capture fugitives
- Young Ohio mother acquitted of killing newborn baby she buried in backyard
- Young Ohio mother acquitted of killing newborn
- Woman: Ants bit father, covered the walls at Georgia VA home
- Review: Gruff Rhys' songs in Welsh make 'Pang!' tuneful gem
- Bills use Giants coach's remark as bulletin board material
- Trump administration says it has begun restricting asylum claims on southern border in wake of Supreme Court ruling
- Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake
- Oklahoma AG warns public about 'at-home rape kit' companies
- The Latest: US begins tough new policy on asylum seekers
- AP EXPLAINS: The tentative Purdue deal on the opioid crisis
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Major League Baseball Leaders
- Planes land safely after mid-air collision at Reno Air Races
- Jacobs dreams a little dream to close Fashion Week on a high
- Trump to host Bahrain's crown prince at White House
- US to disclose name of Saudi sought by 9/11 victims
- AP Top 25 Podcast: How is Fox's new pregame show doing?
- Congress seeks to question Trump envoy in Taliban talks
- Chinese real estate scion's California murder trial delayed
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Sales for 'Handmaid's Tale' sequel top 125,000 copies
- Tailored Brands and Oracle tumble while Varian and LKQ rise
- Braun homers, Brewers beat Marlins 3-2 for 7th straight win
- Europeans warn Netanyahu over West Bank annexation vow
- Shohei Ohtani to have surgery on kneecap, miss rest of year
- WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans
- Under US pressure Mexico shifts immigration policy
- Bruins' goal clear after Stanley Cup Final disappointment
- Business Highlights
- Avs forward Mikko Rantanen in Finland with no deal imminent
- Uncertainty with Kuznetsov threatens to hang over Capitals
- Encarnación hurt again as Yanks beat Tigers 10-4 in opener
- Cuban man deported despite traffic-blocking protest
- US agency commits $688 million to 4 projects in Argentina
- UN votes to ease arms embargo on Central African Republic
- NJ financier adviser praised at NCAA scandal sentencing
- New York City looks to repeal 'gay conversion therapy' ban
- Dozier's homer sends Royals past Giolito, White Sox, 6-3
- Mets hit team-mark 6 HRs, rout D-Backs 11-1 for 4-game sweep
- Islanders look to keep improving in 2nd year under Trotz
- Germany upskirting: Justice minister to ban 'disgusting' practice
- French court hands Saudi princess suspended sentence over beaten worker
- Austin to be first US city to fund abortion support services
- Jury convicts candidate's father of breaking federal law
- Report says airlines' carbon emissions are growing fast
- Review: Terrific cast but too much white noise in 'Silence'
- Cheney, Paul, duke out foreign policy split in Trump's GOP
- US officials revise vaping illness count to 380 in 36 states
- What a Purdue Pharma bankruptcy means for the Sackler family
- HUD watchdog clears Carson in $31,000 dining set order
- Knights defenseman Theodore says he was treated for cancer
- Florida man guilty of harassing an Iraqi-American family
- Training surgeons like dogs, icky money win 2019 Ig Nobels
- Shohei Ohtani to have surgery on kneecap, miss rest of year
- Trump: Pompeo won't take on duties of ousted security aide
- Saints anticipates needed boost from Onyemata's return
- Robbie Shelton shoots 8-under 62, leads at Greenbrier by 2
- Trump vows to protect 2nd Amendment after gun briefing
- Darvish fans 14, Cubs beat Padres 4-1 to keep wild-card pace
- Moves make clear Preds' early playoff exits not good enough
- US civil rights advocate Juanita Abernathy dies at 88
- Cubs beat Padres, remain tied with Brewers for 2nd wild card
- US biologists eye unusual deaths of Alaska ice seals
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Officiating woes are not monopolized by NFL
- Pompeo's storage units broken into in Kansas last year
- Patients evacuated as fire hits hospital in Rio de Janeiro
- Buccaneers-Panthers game delayed by weather
- Brunei-Kinmen charter flights scheduled for November
- Michigan police officer fired for Klan document seen at home
- U.S. concerned at Taiwan's falling number of diplomatic allies
- 'Lovers of Modena' skeletons were both men
- Spain: Weather warnings as storms turn deadly
- Venezuela's Maduro says he won't attend UN annual meeting
- Harvard reviewing nearly $9M in donations from Epstein
- Minister promotes safety of Dominican Republic after deaths
- AP Source: Pistons reach deal with Joe Johnson
- Hill struggles in return as Dodgers rally past Orioles 4-2
- Solomon Islands discusses whether to make diplomatic switch to China today
- Kuwait ruler leaves US hospital after 'successful checkups'
- 11 drown as boat with Hindu worshippers capsizes in India
- Key takeaways from the Democratic candidates' debate
- Organizers postpone Hong Kong WTA event due to protests
- Bogaerts reaches 50 doubles, Red Sox beat Blue Jays 7-4
- Pacific Nations face tough task at Rugby World Cup
- Rookie Solak homers off trade partner, Rangers top Rays 6-4
- Vow to ban assault weapons gives O'Rourke debate breakout
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Snoozing crew raises specter of criminal charge in boat fire
- Bahamians look for loved ones as 2,500 missing after Dorian
- All Blacks back rower Luke Jacobson ruled out of World Cup
- In Ecuador, a nighttime crypt visit for the morbidly curious
- Climate activists press ahead with Heathrow drone shutdown
- Universe might be 2 billion years younger: study
- University honors black players dismissed from team in 1969
- A new face at the reins of US diplomacy toward Latin America
- What a Purdue Pharma bankruptcy means for the Sackler family
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Top bobsledder Kaillie Humphries seeking to race for US
- New Zealand plans further restrictions to gun ownership
- AP Photos: Harare bustles as people cope with challenges
- Mariners rookie Lewis homers 3rd game in row since debut
- Nationals beat Twins 12-6 as AL Central race tightens
- Bucs use goal-line stand to beat Panthers 20-14
- Saints at Rams in rematch of NFC title game
- Shooting in Albuquerque kills 3, wounds 2
- Judgment day for Huffman, facing possible prison for scam
- Federal judge to sentence far-right extremist in gun case
- [Taiwan Presidential Election] Terry Gou: Corruption and pork barrel politics in KMT
- Analysis: Biden looks like a front-runner, until he doesn't
- Players to watch at the Rugby World Cup
- Top-ranked Irish have eyes on the prize at Rugby World Cup
- As Indonesia fires rage, schools and airport forced to close
- Three contenders pick up registration forms for 2020 Taiwan presidential election
- Galvis slam, Reds win 11-5; M's rookie Lewis homers again
- AP Exchange: "Horse Soldier" shares war stories in Las Vegas
- Tennis, musicals are latest events postponed in Hong Kong
- Unable to vote, Palestinians shrug off Israel's elections
- Philippines arrests 277 Chinese accused of investment scam
- Houston police: Officer is shot after suspects beat priest
- Tunisia sees 26 candidates for lively presidential election
- Blue Jackets look to move past drama of departing stars
- Rugby reflections: a look back at the 8 World Cups
- China pork prices soar as herds hit by fever, farm closures
- US and Canada keen not to leave another RWC empty-handed
- Taiwan's own Meiji Restoration: A Chance for Peaceful Resolutions to Potential Crises
- Turkey: 5 opposition newspaper staff released from prison
- IMIA medical body expels China and picks Taiwanese as its president
- Marvel's Kevin Feige to be honored at 45th Saturn Awards
- Roman Catholic official in Thailand says Pope Francis will visit the kingdom on Nov. 20-23; visit also planned to Japan
- Rugby World Cup Glance
- Asian shares advance on fresh optimism over US-China trade
- Pope Francis to visit Thailand, Japan in November
- Pope's visit to Thailand will also be a family reunion
- Singer, pro-democracy activist Denise Ho discusses Hong Kong protests in Taipei
- Massive transport strike paralyzes Paris over pension reform
- Torrential rain causes 3rd death in southeastern Spain
- Wild Card Glance
- All Blacks aim for three-peat; Japan's big ambitions at RWC
- The Latest: Pope to meet with emperor, Abe while in Japan
- UK parliamentary speaker warns prime minister to follow law
- Taiwanese man reported missing in China for more than 400 days
- RWC: Japan vs Scotland grudge match highlights Pool A
- Danish police probe "suspicious death" of 2 elderly Germans
- Pool B capsules for the Rugby World Cup
- Hibino beats top-seeded Hsieh at Japan Women's Open
- Mugabe will have private burial at national Heroes' Acre
- Pool C Capsules for the Rugby World Cup
- German Economy Ministry: Long-term recession not expected
- US yacht freed after 3 days on rocks in Southwest Taiwan
- Margot Robbie feels 'lucky' to become face of Chanel perfume
- Ousted Tunisian president hospitalized ahead of election
- South African leader drops UN visit as women protest attacks
- Pool D Capsules for the Rugby World Cup
- India capital to temporarily restrict cars to curb pollution
- Post-World Cup peak, Champions League reboots women's soccer
- Kenya becomes 3rd country to roll out malaria vaccine
- China's state news agency says U.S. soybeans, pork to be exempted from punitive tariffs imposed in trade war
- Swede has arm amputated after Castro's crocodile bit him
- U.S. Vice President to discuss Taiwan ties with Solomon Islands leader
- China says US soybeans, pork to be exempt from tariff hikes
- All 20 Rugby World Cup squads
- Subways underwater: Flash flood drenches Algerian capital
- Turkey's ex-prime minister resigns from Erdogan's party
- Czech prosecutors drop fraud charges against Czech PM
- Russia's Leningrad region to grant Taiwan free e-visa treatment
- China to lift punitive tariffs on US soybeans, pork
- Longtime gymnastics federation president Grandi dies at 85
- Climate protesters seek to block London Fashion Week doors
- The Latest: Boris Johnson to hold Brexit talks with Juncker
- Norwegian oil terminal evacuated after smoke seen on tanker
- Taiwan military apologizes over target practice mishap
- Spain beats Australia 95-88 in 2OT to reach World Cup final
- Syrian activists: Car bomb in northern town; several wounded
- Amsterdam museum presents results of 5-year Chagall research
- Scarred by Libya abuse, migrants hope for new life in Europe
- Firefighters in Rio de Janeiro say death toll in hospital fire that forced patient evacuation has risen to at least 10
- Quake sends people rushing out of buildings in Philippines
- Race factors into jury picks for ex-cop who killed black man
- Ukraine's president: US will give extra $140 million in aid
- Taiwan president to sue talk show host who doubts her LSE Ph.D.
- Pakistan captain Sarfaraz still counting on Sri Lanka coming
- Brazil hospital fire death toll rises to 10
- EU competition chief hints at new data rules for tech firms
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Pope’s visit to Thailand will also be a family reunion
- Solheim Cup: Europe leads despite big win for Korda sisters
- Bahamian girl in custody released to mother in Florida
- Kobe Bryant: Easy days for USA Basketball are over
- Lebanese-American to be prosecuted for dealing with Israel
- France bans shows by sick bear following abuse complaints
- London Stock Exchange rejects Hong Kong takeover bid
- Taiwan issues New Zealand travel warning over measles outbreak
- Ukraine worries about concessions at talks with Russia
- Judge dismisses suit by ex-principal who lost job over gift
- Inside Europe 13.09.2019
- Inside Europe: Italy's new stance on immigration
- Inside Europe: Have the Yellow Vests run out of steam?
- Inside Europe: 30 years since Hungary opened its border
- Inside Europe: New film exposes flaws in Polish politics
- Civil War cannonball found in Kansas City area tree
- Oklahoma State announces ceremony to honor Pickens
- UAE says 6 troops killed in 'collision,' without elaborating
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Lawmakers asking 4 big tech companies for documents in probe
- Hungary's Orban points to EU 'enlargement fatigue'
- Dutch museum stops using 'Golden Age' for 17th century
- Markets Right Now: Stocks mixed as banks rise but tech falls
- FIFA bans Russian fans organizer for social media posts
- Pakistani PM to raise Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly
- Q&A: Leguizamo on 'Latin History,' Emmy nom and Donald Trump
- Pogba joins Man United's long injury list for Leicester game
- Authorities say hacker who stole music arrested in UK
- Argentina moves to World Cup final, tops France 80-66
- Virginia school forfeits football game over racial slur post
- US stocks are mixed as health care gains, tech drops
- Vaping illness in US gives Canada pause as legal sales near
- PG&E reaches $11B deal with California wildfire insurers
- IAAF allows Russia's Ivonina to compete at worlds
- 4 Nations tournament canceled because of Swedish boycott
- In era of legal pot, can police search cars based on odor?
- Texas GOP lawmaker's tweet escalates tension over guns
- Appeals court revives suit against Trump over business ties
- Family says Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
- Flooding closes schools, restricts travel in SE South Dakota
- Bundesbank chief Weidmann critical of new ECB stimulus
- Family: Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies
- Yak on ride to butcher shop escapes to Virginia mountains
- Missouri investigation: 12 ex-clergy could face prosecution
- The Latest: Houston officer shot during chaotic crime spree
- US couple accused of ditching adopted girl, moving to Canada
- Venezuela's Guaidó refutes allegations of paramilitary ties
- Authorities say Ohio prisoner ran international drug ring
- The Latest: Judge says bribe size not a factor in sentences
- Europeans say mounting Iran tensions show need for dialogue
- Europe urges Iran to cooperate with UN nuclear watchdog
- Deadly storms batter Spain
- Sieren's China: Fake smile
- Brexit: Ireland doubts Boris Johnson can do a deal with EU
- Pakistan's ambassador to Germany: India must end Kashmir lockdown
- UPS to pay $8.4M to settle claim of overcharging government
- EU to send observer team to Kosovo's Oct. 6 early election
- Appeals court reinstates lawsuit against Fox News over story
- Best-selling Southern author Anne Rivers Siddons dies at 83
- Review: The Lumineers create a stunning album in 'III'
- Congo Ebola survivor passes college exam taken in isolation
- Roglic overcomes crash to keep Spanish Vuelta lead
- Lead pipes that tainted Newark's water are found across US
- Treasury imposes sanctions on 3 North Korean hacking groups
- Man who caused standoff sues police, alleging recklessness
- NFL At 100: Fantasy football all too real in sports culture
- 3 teens charged with murder in Michigan woman's slaying
- The Latest: Wreckage from fatal boat fire taken to navy base
- Brother of gymnast Simone Biles pleads not guilty to murder
- US, Brazil hold talks on trade, Amazon protection
- Review: Belle & Sebastian make balmy songs for upcoming film
- Neymar set to make PSG return after being included in squad
- Cardi B, A$AP Rocky and more support Rihanna's Diamond Ball
- Fury treading carefully as he fights Sweden's Otto Wallin
- UN chief selects Nigerian general to lead Syria inquiry
- Man falls off bridge, survives several days stuck in river
- Taliban in Moscow just days after Trump says talks 'dead'
- Greece: Israeli kayakers rescued on island hop
- Jets' Gregg Williams on Beckham accusations: 'Odell who?'
- Islamabad kept as host for Pakistan-India Davis Cup match
- New comet likely visitor from another solar system
- England dominates Day 2 in bid to tie Ashes series
- Snowden tells life story and why he leaked in new memoir
- Ocasio-Cortez to make endorsements in House, Senate races
- Illinois man convicted in 2018 booby trap shotgun slaying
- Liberty students protest in wake of reports about Falwell
- Walz says Japan can't pick up US-China trade war slack
- Delaware inmates sentenced in guard's killing during riot
- Hungarian writer and dissident Gyorgy Konrad dies at 86
- Guns claim lives of 2 more children in St. Louis
- The Latest: Victims' attorney: PG&E $11B settlement positive
- No questions about reproductive rights at Democratic debate
- Jamieson makes 7 birdies to open 2-stroke lead at KLM Open
- Greta Thunberg brings environmental campaign to Washington
- The Latest: Jury pool asked how ex-cop's job affects views
- Column: Another reminder of unequal playing field for women
- Pliskova wins twice in a day to reach semifinals
- Alvarez moves up to challenge Kovalev for 175-pound title
- The Latest: Falwell praises Liberty students after protest
- Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal, possible sign of what's to come for others charged
- University in Ohio to host 4th Democratic debate in October
- Fugitive priest sentenced to 30 years in US sex abuse case
- Mexico investigates 8 alleged extrajudicial killings
- Illinois lawsuit filed against top e-cigarette maker
- Auction of collection of TCM's Robert Osborne includes Oscar
- Ohio gamer sentenced to 15 months prison in 'swatting' case
- Former Anderlecht executive charged in money-laundering case
- Rudisha to miss world champs as Kenya names preliminary team
- Biden shrugs off age chatter, pledges medical disclosures
- Health experts back treatment for kids with peanut allergy
- Yes, stocks are up again. No, recession worries aren't gone
- Trump official says asylum bar will drive down case backlog
- Pats' Antonio Brown said to be eligible, but will he play?
- WeWork to list shares on Nasdaq, reduce CEO's voting power
- Joe Gibbs has a heavyweight lineup in NASCAR's playoffs
- Court filings: Family behind OxyContin used Swiss bank accounts to conceal transfer of millions of dollars to themselves
- Police: Georgia man faked racially motivated burglary
- Filings: Purdue owners used Swiss banks to hide transfers
- Gambia minister to recommend charges filed against ex-leader
- AP sources: Feds probe sex abuse in Olympic organizations
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Weghorst scores again, Wolfsburg unbeaten in Bundesliga
- Soccer star says Amazon didn't remove racist reviews of book
- US general for NATO: Afghan violence will rise before vote
- Retired Wisconsin priest acquitted of sexual assault
- The Latest: Potential tropical storm heads for the Bahamas
- New Jersey to allow Golden Nugget to take most NBA bets
- McCarron, Goosen, Gillis share Ally Challenge lead
- Key witness in murder trial of Chinese American scion jailed
- Des Moines police shoot, injure man at homeless camp
- Lyon misses chance to go top after 2-2 draw; Lille wins 2-1
- Kevin Chappell shoots 11-under 59 at The Greenbrier for 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history
- NC governor seeks Hurricane Dorian disaster declaration
- Nicaragua group says 17 govt foes from countryside killed
- Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe regains prominence for husband
- Kevin Chappell shoots 11-under 59 at The Greenbrier
- Dest, Ajax agree to a 1-year extension through 2021-22
- YouTube star Lilly Singh makes bold leap to late-night TV
- Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca miss late penalties in 0-0 draw
- Postal Service licked in court fight over stamp price hike
- France's Jean-Marie Le Pen charged over EU funding scandal: lawyers
- Opinion: Volodymyr Zelenskiy's grace period must end
- Penguins excited for fresh start after disappointing finish
- France, Germany reject Facebook's libra cryptocurrency
- Vatican rebuffs German bishops over reform proposals
- Dutch museum bans 'Golden Age' from exhibitions
- Disney CEO departs Apple's board with video showdown looming
- Coming for your AR-15: O'Rourke scrambles Dems' gun message
- Hawaii governor decries death threats over telescope
- LA man will plead guilty to smuggling cocaine to Australia
- Korean-born graduate donates $12 million to Illinois State
- Mounties lay secrets-law charges against top RCMP official
- Yanks' Boone 'optimistic' about injured Encarnación, Sánchez
- California woman sickened by mercury-bearing skin cream
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Broken foot could delay Corey Perry's debut with Stars
- Justice Dept. opposes House request for Mueller materials
- Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue
- US fines Japan Airlines $300,000 over long flight delays
- Reports: Maple Leafs agree to contract with Mitch Marner
- Colombia throws 2 dissident rebels out of peace process
- Sanders accuses Biden of distorting 'Medicare for All' plan
- Rizzo's slam among 5 Cubs homers, Chicago rips Bucs 17-8
- Judge: Confederate statues will stay in Charlottesville
- House committee subpoenas acting intelligence director
- Prize winning historian Jean Edward Smith dead at 86
- Germany prepared to take in 25% of migrants who arrive in Italy by sea
- Strike looms at GM as UAW extends Ford, Fiat Chrysler pacts
- Pledges by China often benefit interests of only few: MOFA
- ATP says top players set for ATP Cup in Australia in January
- Why Trump shouldn't run the North Korea playbook on Iran
- Trump's GOP challengers say canceling primaries is a mistake
- AP Photos: Nepal festival season starts with goddess, dance
- Twins-Indians opener postponed, doubleheader Saturday
- NFL At 100: League begins revealing top 100 plays
- The Latest: Sackler spokesperson defends oversea transfers
- Diamondbacks give contract extension to GM Mike Hazen
- Study shows hockey great Stan Mikita suffered from CTE
- Soroka silences Nationals' bats in 5-0 Braves win
- Email indicates former Alaska official invited woman to room
- Kershaw, Dodgers catch Syndergaard on bad day, beat Mets 9-2
- Saudi-owned satellite channel reports explosion at Saudi Aramco facility in kingdom's east; offers no immediate cause
- Orioles top Tigers 6-2 in meeting of historically bad teams
- Forecasters: Tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto
- Anthony Rizzo hits grand slam, Cubs pound Pirates 17-8
- Saudi TV channel: Fire at Aramco facility, no cause given
- Serrano beats Hardy to take WBO women's featherweight title
- LEADING OFF: Twins-Indians play 2; Greinke starts for Astros
- Hill wins at Las Vegas; Enfinger and Sauter eliminated
- Thailand to consider legalizing homegrown marijuana
- Cole wins 17th, Springer's HR lifts Astros over Royals 4-1
- Goldschmidt help Cardinals beat Brewers 10-0
- Davis hits 2 HRs, A's top Rangers 14-9, keep wild-card lead
- Bichette's home run in 12th leads Blue Jays over Yanks 6-5
- Liquid leads California Senate to relocate for last session
- Thousands in Bahamas struggle to find work after Dorian
- Fetal remains found in Illinois home of doctor who died
- Arenado, Story power Rockies past Padres, 10-8
- Far from debate spotlight, Williamson keeps campaigning
- Warren has her own plan for everything - except this
- Votto, VanMeter go deep, Reds beat sinking Diamondbacks 4-3
- Beede, 2 relievers combine on 4-hitter, Giants top Marlins
- Saudi Interior Ministry says drone attacks caused 2 fires at Saudi Aramco facilities; says blazes under control
- The Latest: Saudi Arabia says drones attacked oil facilities
- Homer barrage keeps Rays in wild card spot, tops Angels 11-4
- Malaysia's 2 top opposition Malay parties forge alliance
- Taiwan minister without portfolio to speak in New York during UN General Assembly
- Pakistan says Indian fire kills 1 soldier in Kashmir
- Tropical Storm Humberto forms near Bahamas
- Teen Egyptian girl's case puts legal system under spotlight
- Prison blues? Italian startup gives inmates a break
- A humbled Macron tries the common touch to win back France
- Former PM Cameron 'sorry' for Brexit divisions
- US Secretary of State urges Hollywood to resist Chinese censorship
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be honored at state funeral
- Algerian army chief wants new election; protesters want more
- Skirmishes break out in Hong Kong mall amid counter rallies
- Italy: Rescue boat with 82 migrants can dock at Italian isle
