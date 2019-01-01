英文新聞列表 English News List
- AP Investigation: Sex assault among children on military bases is a problem the Pentagon frequently fails to confront.
- Beijing orders limit of 10 foreigners in university district eateries
- AP Investigation: US military overlooks sex abuse among kids
- Military bases unprepared for childhood sex assault
- How AP's investigation into childhood sex assault took shape
- EU's Juncker urging UK to speed up Brexit negotiations
- Center for INGOs opens in central Taiwan, aims to become regional hub for NGOs
- Man tries to attack police guard outside Austrian parliament
- UK considers options in showdown with Russia over ex-spy
- German court rejects bid for gender-sensitive bank forms
- Turkey approves controversial changes to election laws
- Qatar, UAE extend oil field concession to Japan amid crisis
- NBA put on hold at Virginia as Cavs' upperclassmen thrive
- The Latest: Hamas condemns explosion targeting Pals PM
- Taiwanese film ‘The Great Buddha+’ to be presented at annual film festival in NYC
- Egypt escalates crackdown on media ahead of election
- 9 government troops killed in Maoist attack in eastern India
- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia is demanding access to samples of the nerve agent that poisoned an ex-spy.
- Czech top court delays alleged Russian hacker extradition
- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia "is not to blame" for the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain
- Iniesta's return key for Barcelona against Chelsea
- Volkswagen boss vows to be 'part of solution' on diesel
- Taiwan High Court upholds acquittal of Sunflower Movement activists
- Slovakia's coalition to face no confidence parliament vote
- Myanmar says UN findings on human rights lack credibility
- Iraqi PM reopens Kurdish airports to international flights
- Famous buried 'ghost tracks' reappear at Cape May beach
- Taiwan’s #MeToo Moment: schools to raise awareness about rape via education
- The Latest: Chemical watchdog chief demands accountability
- Malaysian among militants who can succeed IS regional chief
- Photo of the Day: Chinese reporter rolls eyes at peer's platitudes
- Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency
- Despite suspension, Greece struggling to tame soccer bosses
- Russian news agencies say Foreign Ministry has summoned British ambassador in Moscow over poisoned spy case
- An English town puzzles over a spy who came in from the cold
- The Latest: Polls open in western Pennsylvania
- Pakistan top court indicts minister in contempt case
- Watchdog warns trade tariffs would slow world growth upswing
- New Jersey city that denied mosque now votes to approve it
- Ethiopia bus crash kills 38 students
- Taiwan premier opposes decriminalization of drugs
- Germany fires Steffi Jones as women's national team coach
- Tom Brady scores win, beats Colbert in beer-chugging contest
- Report: Turkey seeks life prison term for US pastor
- South Africa declares drought as national disaster
- Rock star convicted of killing girlfriend out of festivals
- Greek prosecutor to probe armed PAOK owner
- South Africa marks centenary of Mandela's 1918 birth
- The Latest: Latest nor'easter intensifies in New England
- President Tsai hopes Pope Francis can visit Taiwan
- Francis gets thumbs up from retired pope as he marks 5 years
- Former rapper Craig Mack dies in South Carolina
- Taipei announces availability of Taiwan’s first-ever testing ground for driverless vehicles
- Thailand to draft plans to regulate and tax cryptocurrencies
- French government announces security plan for Mayotte island
- ICE spokesman quits, disputes claims 800 eluded arrest
- Dick's shares take a hit on disappointing holiday sales
- European court backs Spaniards who burned royal photo
- Major League Soccer forms partnership with Mexico's Liga MX
- Taiwan police officer helps Filipino sisters swiftly retrieve missing camera
- Man arrested in Poland after stabbing bride and groom
- US consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February, a sign inflation remains mostly in check
- US consumer prices rose modest 0.2 percent in February
- Suspected migrant's body found in northern Greek river
- Trump: Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state, to be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo
- Tillerson out at State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo
- UK Treasury chief claims 'light at the end of the tunnel'
- CBS says work needed on Daniels interview
- Q&A: World Trade Organization's role in Trump trade tussle
- The Latest: Italian businessman detained in Slovakia
- Taiwan’s Taoyuan City mayor calls on the public to join foster care
- Photo shows Joe Biden with homeless man outside theater
- Irish prime minister visits Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma
- The Latest: Trump never told Tillerson why he's fired
- Authorities: Off-duty officer left weapon at Michigan school
- School board member who targeted Muslims and blacks resigns
- Trump's pick for new CIA director is female career spymaster
- Markets Right Now: Muted inflation news sends stocks higher
- Trump praises TV commentator as possible economic adviser
- Why investors decided to start caring about politics again
- Industry caught off guard after Trump scuttles tech deal
- Sanctions, cyberattack among possible UK moves on Russia
- Polish president rejected call from US Secretary of State
- Norwegian musher maintains Iditarod sled dog race lead
- Egypt announces full schedule of World Cup warmup matches
- Ask Brianna: How to avoid a spring break money hangover
- Coast Guard searching Virginia waters for Chinese sailor
- Trump's personal aide exits White House, will join campaign
- Stocks rise as consumer price report soothes inflation fears
- Video shows police running over possibly rabid raccoon
- UK police say investigation into nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy will continue for many weeks
- School shooting survivor: Honor victims nonpolitically
- Review: 'Caribbean Rim,' latest Doc Ford novel, disappoints
- Swiss soccer coach on trial for slaughtering family of 4
- Lebanon releases actor accused of collaborating with Israel
- Nepal's president elected to second term
- Do Oscars and Grammys indicate awards shows losing appeal?
- Prosecutor: Planned school shooting warrants attempt charge
- Shanghai advances to Asian Champions League knockout stage
- FIFA apologizes as World Cup ticket site fails to cope
- Garcia talks Masters while on verge of becoming father
- Network for misconduct victims wants to make newsrooms safer
- Amazon recalls portable chargers on reports of fires, burns
- Tuareg rebels claim recovery of US vehicle from Niger ambush
- Hungary: Orban backers staging pre-election 'Peace March'
- Ousted health secretary Tom Price repaid $60K for his travel
- Charlottesville attack witness sues Alex Jones, others
- Joy Behar of 'The View' apologizes for Christianity comment
- Landslide in central Croatia destroys houses amid floods
- Tehran names street after PM ousted in 1953 US-backed coup
- Turkey: Man given life sentence for killing Syrian activists
- Pajamas and high tea: Royal wedding fans gearing up to party
- Lebanon shuts down Beirut club over 'pornographic dances'
- US official urges resolution of Macedonia name dispute
- The Latest: Police get 150-plus suspicious package calls
- 41 new deaths reported in latest violence in northeast Congo
- Black police officers sue Little Rock citing discrimination
- Marine officer pleads guilty for failures in recruit death
- Kwiatkowski wins Tirreno-Adriatico, Dennis takes final stage
- Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House
- Mike Pence to visit Savannah, Georgia, for St. Patrick's Day
- The Latest: Sheriff's gun found in school sparks probe
- Outdoors stores quietly continue to sell assault weapons
- Officials: White House fires top Tillerson aide who contradicted account of secretary of state's dismissal.
- The Latest: Norwegian in last mandatory Iditarod rest period
- Poland deplores Ireland's delay in handing over wanted man
- The Latest: Trump says CA defiance on immigration must stop
- Rapper Big Boi takes aim at more TV, film projects
- Fired FBI director Comey to appear on 'The View'
- Court rejects new evidence motions in German neo-Nazi trial
- Trump and Tillerson's bumpy ride
- Affleck, Damon's production company to adopt inclusion rider
- Former aide to Gov. Cuomo convicted in bribery case
- Mexico seizes mezcal bottles with snakes, reptiles inside
- At a Glance: Government-nixed deals over the years
- 5-Star head firm on being Italian premiere, vague on details
- 'The Rising Sea' is entertaining and diverting read
- Major events in Trump's decision to fire Tillerson
- Wisconsin officials want a break on tougher ozone rules
- UK police investigate Russian businessman's death in London
- US citizen gets prison in al-Qaida case
- Ventures bassist-guitarist Nokie Edwards dead at 82
- Uruguayan club punished for letting chicken loose at match
- Bay Hill winners Pampling, Campbell left off invitation list
- Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting
- Dominican Republic town tense after couple slain in attack
- Long time: Beltre, Colon only in MLB with 20-plus seasons
- Sri Lankan government urged to lift block on social media
- Prominent Iowa AAU coach arrested on child porn charge
- Russian Embassy says Moscow won't respond to UK ultimatum unless it gets samples of nerve agent used in attack on ex-spy
- The Latest: Wounded Florida student's condition improves
- UN genocide adviser: Indications Myanmar cleansing Rohingyas
- El Salvador court commutes 2nd woman's abortion sentence
- Buveur D'Air retains Champions Hurdle title at Cheltenham
- Madonna to direct film on dancer Michaela DePrince's life
- White House convenes donor nations for Gaza conference
- Woman facing deportation finds sanctuary in Michigan church
- UK prime minister's office: Trump pledges US support, says Russia must provide answers in nerve agent attack on ex-spy
- The Latest: Convicted former Cuomo aide thanks supporters
- Anti-wall crowd shouts at border crossing before Trump visit
- Tillerson says he'll delegate all responsibilities as secretary of state by the end of the day
- Berlin police accuse far right of trying to exploit killing
- America's Cup skipper Spithill joins Italy's Luna Rossa
- US may want to keep Idaho nuclear waste plant running longer
- Parents charged after son fatally shot 9-year-old daughter
- Vice names A&E chief Nancy Dubuc to run company
- Boyne to assume outright ownership of 6 ski resorts
- Mexico's "I stole a little" mayor allegedly stole a lot
- Israeli PM avoids early elections over ultra-Orthodox draft
- Snow joke: Weatherman named Meteorologist runs for office
- Zinke defends hiking park fees amid travel spending flap
- Quarterback calls: Brees stays with Saints, Keenum to Denver
- Santner to miss NZ vs. England test series
- Student walkouts planned across US to protest gun violence
- Wynn Resorts drops claims against Japanese tycoon Okada
- Restaurant to accept postcards for chance at a reservation
- Conte says he expects Chelsea to 'suffer' against Barcelona
- 5 detained in France in counterterrorism probe
- US trying to improve Syrian detention of foreign fighters
- House vote nears on GOP bill easing use of unproven drugs
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- German envoy in Kosovo to solve Europe's power grid problem
- Arkansas liquid waste rule change troubles environmentalists
- Besieged from within, VA's Shulkin hangs on as support wanes
- Survivor of California Christmas massacre is joining walkout
- Man pleads guilty in pressure-cooker bomb plot case
- Uzbek imprisoned in terror plot guilty of stabbing warden
- Protest over infrastructure turns violent in Panama's Colon
- IHOP: 'Zero tolerance' for server's treatment of black teens
- Police in Mexico face sanctions after topless photos
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Lawsuit filed over mural featuring vulgar Trump quotes
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Intel and DSW jump while Qualcomm and DaVita tumble
- 5 women accuse architect Richard Meier of sexual harassment
- Aides: Venezuelan police arrest Chavez's ex spy chief
- Sierra Leone presidential election heads to second round
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- ABC 'World News Tonight' reaches milestone
- Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
- Column: The long, lopsided history of Woods and Els
- Ken Flach, owner of 6 Grand Slam doubles titles, dead at 54
- Business Highlights
- Tillerson's firing the latest messy breakup for Trump
- Former Brazil volleyball coach Freitas dies at 68
- New Orleans police: 1 arrest in reported hotel gang rape
- The Latest: Coach jailed after recording players disrobing
- 3 men arrested on gun charges suspected in mosque bombing
- Nielsen's top programs for March 5-11
- Dog dies after airline worker has it placed in overhead bin
- The Latest: McCain questions Trump's pick for CIA
- Sevilla ousts Man United from Champions League with 2-1 win
- AP source: President Trump considering replacing embattled VA Secretary Shulkin with Energy Secretary Rick Perry
- UN received 138 allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017
- The Latest: Trump considering Rick Perry to take over VA
- Roma beats Shakhtar 1-0 to reach CL quarterfinals
- Pompeo, a hawkish pick, could give State Department new life
- Yanks' CC Sabathia upbeat after 2nd spring training start
- Seismic center: Caribbean undersea volcano may soon erupt
- Ropes, phone lights used in rescue after deadly bus plunge
- Woods, Els named captains of Presidents Cup in Australia
- The Latest: Muslim group leader: Arrests of 3 men a relief
- Federal appeals court upholds bulk of Texas immigration crackdown on 'sanctuary cities' backed by Trump administration
- Wiz coach Brooks not concerned about timing of Wall's return
- US appeals court upholds Texas' ban on 'sanctuary cities'
- Meek Mill's mother asks district attorney to help her son
- Tillerson's exit won't affect the deal he struck with Exxon
- The Latest: Hanabusa calls for missile alert transparency
- The Latest: House rejects experimental drug bill
- The Latest: Governors from Alabama, Texas speak after crash
- Immigrant detainee who alleged abuse to receive therapy
- Mexico City takes over collapse site for earthquake memorial
- Father of slain kids testifies at nanny's New York trial
- The Latest: Democrats disagree that no evidence of collusion
- Jury convicts man accused of raping, killing college student
- Feds probe helicopter crash, examine passenger restraints
- Indiana man in police standoff slipped away, went shopping
- Halep wins, US teen Anisimova's run ends at Indian Wells
- Bears give QB Trubisky new targets in Robinson and Burton
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik confirm breakup in pair of tweets
- First lady convening tech companies to tackle cyberbullying
- Star Wars? President Trump proposes military space force
- Porzingis says no timetable yet in return from torn ACL
- AP FACT CHECK: No way to gauge Trump's border wall promises
- Clippers' Bradley could miss rest of year following surgery
- Cruz latest injury on banged-up Mariners
- Rogers hired as Cricket Australia's high performance coach
- Prostitute known as 'Pretty Hoe' charged in sex trafficking
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA's Pompeo chief US Diplomat
- The Latest: DA stands by murder prosecution of bond agent
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- KAT hit in face, scores 37 to lead Wolves past Wiz 116-111
- New Zealand censures envoy who tweeted: Democrats or we die
- Another South Korean leader questioned in corruption probe
- Turner leads Pacers past 76ers 101-98
- Giants sign running back Jonathan Stewart
- Nicaragua detains person of interest in NY student's murder
- Westbrook's 100th triple-double, Thunder beats Hawks 119-107
- Pastrnak nets hat track, Bruins rally to stun Hurricanes 6-4
- Hong Kong man kills girlfriend, dumps body inside suitcase at Taipei MRT station
- Valciunas scores 26, Raptors beat Nets for 9th straight win
- Hoffman scores twice, Senators win 7-4 to stop Lightning run
- Davis leads Pelicans past Hornets, 119-115
- JCDecaux and WildAid announce “Partnership for the Wild”
- Pastrnak gets hat trick, Bruins rally to stun Hurricanes 6-4
- Aldridge leads Spurs to need victory over Magic,
- Facing death penalty, school shooting suspect in court
- AP source: Dion Lewis agrees to 4-year deal with Titans
- Lehkonen nets 2, Canadiens top Stars 4-2 to snap 5-game skid
- Federal trial begins for widow of Orlando nightclub shooter
- Disney World trip ends in horrific crash for Texas students
- Rinne makes 32 saves as Predators beat Jets 3-1
- Taichung mayor scammed in deal for 'deep-sea mining facility' in central Taiwan
- Turner helps Pacers beat 76ers 101-98
- Hot start propels Jazz to 110-79 win over Pistons
- Compher's 2 goals lead Avalanche to 5-1 win over Wild
- Asian shares tumble after Tillerson exit, Wall Street drop
- Family spokesman says physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76
- Trump looking to levy tariffs on over 100 Chinese products
- Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76
- Walmart's online same-day grocery ready for prime-time
- Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76
- Jordan, Williams lead Clippers over Bulls 112-106
- Doctors hunt for hidden cancers with glowing dyes
- International Soap Box Derby to expand into China
- 'Homer can help you': War veterans use ancient epics to cope
- Academic efforts to decode men gain steam in time of #MeToo
- Boeing anticipates 787-10 Dreamliner release in Taiwan
- 3rd nor'easter fouls roads, moods as millions face cleanup
- House Democrats cite 'evidence' of Trump-Russia collusion
- Trump inspects border wall prototypes, denounces California
- Trump's pick to lead CIA to face questions about torture
- Picked to be top diplomat, Pompeo seen as tight with Trump
- AP sources: Trump ponders replacing Shulkin with Perry at VA
- Prosecuting more who lie to buy guns could strain resources
- Senate confirmation fights ahead on Trump's State, CIA picks
- James' triple-double leads Cavaliers past lowly Suns
- Cabinet chaos: Trump's team battles scandal, irrelevance
- Taiwan’s National Health Insurance advances WHO goal of universal coverage
- Singapore the most livable city for Asian expats, Taipei ranks no. 65
- Smith and Gaudreau help Flames finally edge Oilers, 1-0
- Chinese stock regulators levy $870M fine in scandal
- Why China’s 31 incentives are doomed to failure
- Stephen Hawking: 'His laboratory was the universe'
- Official: Insurgent attack kills 10 Afghan security forces
- Cathay Pacific Airways loss doubles on intense competition
- Timeline of Stephen Hawking's life
- Iranian says Tehran ready to resolve differences with Saudis
- Some of Stephen Hawking's publications
- Students to put pencils down, walk out in gun protests
- Quotations from Stephen Hawking
- Thomas rallies Lakers past Nuggets 112-103
- Attention turns to affiliations of mosque-bombing suspects
- Goligoski, Hill lift Coyotes over Kings 4-3 in shootout
- After IDF solo flight, Taiwan's armed forces welcome newest female fighter pilot
- Death toll from Feb. 26 Papua New Guinea quake rises to 125
- Stephen Hawking, best-known physicist of his time, has died
- Finland tops happiness index that factored in immigrants
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- The Latest: Stephen Hawking praised as an inspiration
- Texas man arrested after Arizona police dog sniffs out drugs
- Syrian refugee baby gets life-saving surgery, others wait
- Cardinal's alleged victims end testimony in Australia court
- Police use of social media to deliver news raises concerns
- Al-Qaida in Syria losing ground in battles with insurgents
- Too close to call but Dem Lamb claims win in Pennsylvania
- Asian shares tumble after Tillerson exit, Wall Street drop
- Central Election Commission considers referendum request for 'Team Taiwan' to join 2020 Olympics
- Barnes scores 30, Mavs hand Knicks eighth straight loss
- Mr. Triple-Double: Westbrook joins a very exclusive NBA club
- Taipei’s Second Mortuary Parlor offers free WiFi for funeral live streaming
- German parliament meets to elect Merkel for 4th term
- Great Britain to strengthen R&D cooperation with Taiwan
- Zara owner Inditex reports 7 pct rise in full-year profit
- English Google Map of Michelin Guide winners in Taipei now live
- Michelin stars awarded to 20 restaurants in Taipei
- Gulf Arabs relish Tillerson firing; Iran weighs nuclear deal
- EU's trade chief questions rationale of Trump steel measures
- Taiwanese concerned about brain drain following China’s 31 Incentives
- Microsoft eagerly cultivating talent for world-class AI R&D center in Taiwan
- EVA Air to launch daily direct flights to Chang Mai in July
- Pro-Kurds clash with police outside US embassy in Paris
- Photo of the Day: Monkey King seen riding YouBike in Taipei
- ECB head: Higher inflation needed to end stimulus
- After ultimatum deadline passes, UK leader readies response
- Germany's parliament elects Angela Merkel for her fourth term as chancellor
- France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices
- The Latest: Angela Merkel elected to 4th term in Germany
- Stephen Hawking, tourist of the universe, dead at 76
- Parents to AP: Military ignored boy's abuse of girls on base
- How AP's investigation into childhood sex assault took shape
- Historic building refurbished, reopened in central Taiwan
- Parents to AP: Military ignored boy's abuse of girls on base
- Spain: Future of pensions is main priority, says government
- Nepal plane crash survivors say it's a miracle they're alive
- Thai construction tycoon charged with poaching
- 5 faces to watch in Merkel's new German government
- Cyber security is matter of national security: Taiwan Economics Minister
- Police in central Taiwan arrest man for marijuana growing operation, seizing 16 plants
- Russia: Things can't get worse with new US chief diplomat
- Iraqi PM orders probe into killing of officer at checkpoint
- United pays price for timidity in limp Champions League exit
- Top US commander sees peace possibilities in Afghanistan
- ‘Halal.Taiwan’ developed by Indonesian students helps everyone explore halal thingy in Taiwan
- Edmunds: These 6 new SUVs are worth the wait
- Dead body of Hong Kong woman stuffed in suitcase found at Taipei MRT station
- PA race tighter-than-tight; Dem claims win, GOP hangs in
- The Latest: Russia rejects 'ultimatums' over spy poisoning
- 2 Frenchmen on trial for stealing Macron's online identity
- Tuaregs celebrate culture in Niger Sahara festival
- Afghan official: 7 killed in a traffic accident in the south
- Syrian troops encircle town in embattled rebel enclave
- EU to limit visas if countries refuse to take back migrants
- Starbucks Taiwan celebrates its 20th Anniversary with ‘Happy Coffee Island’ exhibition
- The Latest: NJ township cancels spring break after 3rd storm
- Vietnamese recruited 2 months before Kim Jong Nam's murder
- Indonesia's Aceh considers beheading as penalty for murder
- Lithuanian lawmaker resigns after surviving impeachment vote
- Teacher accidentally fires gun in class, students injured
- Report: Claire Foy paid less than co-star on 'The Crown'
- UN envoys urges Cambodia to heed need for human rights
- Bill seeks to plunge outhouses from Rhode Island
- Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom wins nearly 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska
- Taiwan to launch online realtime multi-language travel assistance
- Norwegian musher wins Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska
- The Latest: Syrian patients evacuated from besieged suburb
- 4 people, including child, found shot to death in Brooklyn
- 3 men charged in 1992 killing of top Polish communist
- The Latest: Lamb confident absentee ballots will go his way
- Carragher off Sky for rest of season before future decided
- Magnitude-4.6 earthquake hits Taiwan east coast
- Key moments in the case of former spy Sergei Skripal
- The Latest: Musher says Iditarod win is 'out of this world'
- Mom of boy who shot sister pleads not guilty to indictment
- Taiwan fines RT-Mart supermarket NT$3.5 million for causing toilet paper panic
- Broadcom officially drops Qualcomm bid after Trump decision
- Lufthansa CEO Spohr gets contract extension
- Britain calls for urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council to update members on nerve agent attack probe
- Goggia takes World Cup downhill title; Vonn gets win No. 82
- Vietnamese crowned queen of international transgender beauty pageant in Thailand
- China's Huawei says to keep investing in US despite setback
- US wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent in February; energy and food prices fall
- US retail sales slipped 0.1 percent in February; fewer sales at auto dealers and gas stations
- Ukraine bans its athletes from competing in Russia
- Sigurdsson out for 6-8 weeks, easing World Cup concerns
- Snow causes 81-vehicle highway pileup; no serious injuries
- Tottenham apologizes for asking if women's place is in home
- EU Parliament adopts Brexit resolution to press Britain
- US official says 'now is the time' to solve Balkan disputes
- US retail sales fell 0.1 percent in February
- British prime minister May: Russian state is guilty of attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter
- Theresa May: UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning, biggest expulsion since Cold War
- US wholesale prices rise 0.2 percent in February
- Theresa May: British ministers, royal family will not attend soccer World Cup in Russia after spy attack
- Theresa May: UK cancels all high-level bilateral contacts with Russia over ex-spy poisoning
- Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose
- Nicolas Cage, Halsey lending voices to 'Teen Titans GO!'
- Greek soccer faces FIFA expulsion because of violence
- Officials: Impostor lawyer defrauded and exploited convicts
- Egypt coach facing obstacle of Ramadan ahead of World Cup
- Myanmar says it's ready for UN help with Rohingya return
- AP names Adam Schreck as its new Asia-Pacific News Director
- Chinese workers say firms tricked them into illegal US work
- Turkey hopes for 'respectful' relations with Pompeo
- George Lucas to break ground on LA's Museum of Narrative Art
- Defense: Exclude suspect's comments at trial for fatal fires
- After a lost record deal, Scotty McCreery rebounds on a song
- World War II British bomb removed from Italian Adriatic town
- Sevilla finally breaks through in Europe, 60 years later
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- British royalty, politicians to skip World Cup after attack
- Wei-Wu-Ying Center for the Arts in southern Taiwan shows off grandest pipe organ in Asia
- UN seeks $540 million for Palestinian aide, mostly for Gaza
- FBI: Ex-aide to US Rep Bob Brady target in murder-for-hire
- Markets Right Now: Stocks start higher as tech bounces back
- The world reacts to the death of physicist Stephen Hawking
- Italian police break up a macrobiotic 'sect'
- Scotland change 5 for Six Nations finale in Rome
- Signet beats 4Q profit forecasts
- Parents of slain Democratic staffer sue Fox News over story
- 6N: England back-rowers Hughes, Lawes to have knee ops
- Greek court rejects Turkish extradition request
- The Latest: Students protest in front of the White House
- FIFA extends Del Nero ban during bribery investigation
- Sheriff's office reveals items found with dead newborns
- Honolulu mayor OKs temporary ban on 'monster' houses
- Review: In reboot for Netflix, 'Benji' is still a good boy
- The Latest: Injured remain hospitalized after bus crash
- Tottenham expects striker Kane back in training next month
- Stocks slip, led by declines in Boeing and other industrials
- Slovenia's teachers back on strike in demand of higher wages
- Home sales dip gives renovators, appliance sellers a boost
- Greece sells short-term debt as it looks to post-bailout era
- Israel's 'Hannibal' directive criticized in official report
- Oneika the Traveller: An influencer broaches complex issues
- First Hawaiian monk seals of 2018 born on Lanai, Big Island
- FBI official: 'We clearly should have done more'
- Student walkouts range from somber tributes to angry rallies
- Guangzhou Evergrande wins again in Asian Champions League
- Blimp tows water skier across Southern California lake
- Ex-prisoner asks police to arrest him to avoid homelessness
- Chicago-area terrorism suspect found fit to go to trial
- Google to ban cryptocurrency and related advertisements
- New nickname for Pluto-explorer's next target: Ultima Thule
- Vatican doctors photo of Benedict's praise for Francis
- The Latest: WH offers support for school safety bill
- Lawsuit: Microsoft confirmed 1 of 118 gender bias complaints
- AP PHOTOS: Family from 2 continents unites for WWI burial
- Ryan tells colleagues Pennsylvania race is 'a wake-up call'
- FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan soccer federation
- United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan
- AP Photos: Students across US walk out over gun violence
- Meghan McCain: Father might return to Senate in summer
- For Trump, Kudlow would be a camera-proven top economic aide
- Lebanese author, feminist Emily Nasrallah dies
- White nationalist leader faces battery charges in Indiana
- FedEx investing $1 billion to modernize Tennessee hub
- German dramatic soprano making belated US opera debuts
- The Latest: Paul to oppose Trump's pick for State, CIA picks
- Libya's top prosecutor says groups smuggling fuel to Europe
- Pele uses walker at World Economic Forum event
- Facebook removes home page of far-right group Britain First
- The Latest: Trial begins for widow of nightclub shooter
- Sen. Booker mourns former neighbor among shooting victims
- Judge: Corps responsible for flooding, damage in 4 states
- Chipotle says head of marketing to leave company
- Reserve F Andy Van Vliet transferring from Wisconsin
- Investigations begin into Ohio fertility clinic malfunction
- Iran signs $740 million agreement on oil project
- 2 men, 1 congressional seat: A look at the candidates
- Romania's president sends integrity law back to Parliament
- Rights group: Mexican priest gets 63 years for sex abuse
- Strike affects more than 1,400 public schools in Brazil
- Parkland students lead walkouts to protest gun violence
- CNN morning anchor Chris Cuomo moving to prime-time
- Fugitive ex-president of Catalonia to visit Switzerland
- Review: With Vikander leading, 'Tomb Raider' isn't half bad
- Lawsuits accuse automakers of faulty air bags, recall delays
- Michigan legislation backed by Nassar victims in limbo
- AP sources: President Trump set to name CNBC commentator Larry Kudlow as top economic adviser
- US charges Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos with fraud
- India vs Bangladesh T20 result
- New Polish holiday to honor Poles who saved Jews in WWII
- Tariffs lift hopes for jobs in American mill towns
- Macedonia closer to making Albanian 2nd official language
- India beats Bangladesh by 17 runs in T20 tri-series match
- The Latest: Trump picks Kudlow for top economic post
- Wichita State, Marshall meet 48 years after plane crashes
- Music Review: Meshell Ndegeocello excels on covers album
- Pennsylvania takeaways: GOP reaches for the panic button
- Italy right-wing leader says open to coalition with 5-Stars
- Nigeria's president meets with families of missing girls
- As Mueller seeks interview, Trump left without easy options
- The Latest: Rick Perry says he doesn't want VA job
- Bomb kills 4, wounds 20 in eastern Pakistan
- Body of wife of Nobel-winning professor found at landfill
- Sergio Garcia names newborn daughter Azalea
- Brazil will go to WTO on US steel tariffs if no quick deal
- The Latest: Not guilty plea for school shooting suspect
- Retired South Dakota state official sentenced in scam
- Bolivia: 6 prisoners killed in clashes with police
- Mbappe scores twice as league leader PSG beats Angers 2-1
- Brazil police arrest suspected militias
- Kudlow tells AP he's accepted White House economics job, opposes tariffs but is 'in accord' with Trump's policies
- Troopers: 2 climbers missing on Alaska peak presumed dead
- Review: The Decemberists get topical on 'I'll Be Your Girl'
- White House opposes short-term 'Dreamer' fix in new talks
- AP Exclusive: Illegally rehomed kids may be uprooted again
- Freedom-loving cow no longer roaming with bison in Poland
- AP Exclusive: Illegally rehomed kids may be uprooted again
- Ex-No. 2 FBI official may face firing ahead of retirement
- Lack of evidence put Hawking's Nobel hopes in black hole
- Lawsuit: Prison guards ordered transgender visitor to strip
- The Latest: 4 people, including 1-year-old, dead in Brooklyn
- Review: Bleeps, blorps and lots more from Bill Frisell
- Iraq reopens Kurdish airports to international flights
- Slovakia's prime minister ready to resign to resolve crisis
- German police make arrest in kidnapping of billionaire's son
- Brackets are everywhere, featuring Florida to Florida Evans
- YouTube tries to crack down on conspiracy videos
- Kevin Harvick back home in Bakersfield, helping local racers
- Juventus beats Atalanta 2-0 to open up 4-point lead
- Pencil in Pa. election winner, but soon erase the district?
- Oklahoma officials say nitrogen will be used for executions, making it first state to use the gas for capital punishment
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Maine man makes hundreds of threats to Swedish Embassy
- Bayern beats Besiktas 3-1 to reach Champions League quarters
- Prison for man in credit card scheme targeting Michaels
- Kosovo special court issues lawyers' list, no cases yet
- Supergroup August Greene serve up artisan-level sounds
- Mathieu, Maclin let go; Peppers re-signs in Carolina
- Oklahoma officials plan to use nitrogen for executions
- Kenya Red Cross says 8,500 asylum-seekers flee Ethiopia
- Daughter of Steve Jobs is working on a memoir
- Trump promoting tax cuts, campaigning for GOP in Missouri
- The Latest: Mother: Class continued after teacher fired gun
- Hamilton "super relaxed" amid contract talks with Mercedes
- Alaska motorists stop dog team pulling sled without musher
- Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, says flight captain raped her
- Shakhtar player Ferreira apologizes for pushing ballboy
- Gangs block roads with burning cars in western Mexico
- Deal reached to fix unintended tax break for certain farmers
- Officials: California man shot 130 hawks, birds of prey
- California veterans program closing after fatal shootings
- Northwestern University reports person with gun on campus
- Tiger Woods looking to cap another comeback at Bay Hill
- Hungary sentences Syrian man to 7 years over migrant riot
- Study: Hunger trumps fear for mountain lions near homes
- 10 wolves killed in northern Idaho to boost elk numbers
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Signet, Tesla and Kohl's slide while Caleres jumps
- Rapper Juelz Santana pleads not guilty to weapons charges
- The Latest: Trump checks out fighter jets at Boeing plant
- Jockey Ruby Walsh to miss rest of Cheltenham Festival
- The Latest: George Lucas breaks ground on namesake LA museum
- MacKinnon among top scoring leaders _ just as he expected
- Ballplayer released after domestic violence video released
- Lawyer: 'Stocking strangler' inmate should not be executed
- Pence to lay out administration views on Latin America
- Despite woes, Wells Fargo gives CEO Sloan $4.6 million raise
- Q&A: Texas border towns hope NAFTA can be saved, revamped
- NBC News says it wants to start streaming service
- Slovenia's prime minister says he is resigning over a top court ruling on a referendum
- After UK slaps penalties on Russia, attention turns to Trump
- China tells Vatican of crackdown on underground transplants
- Michelle Wie trying to have fun _ and stay healthy
- Lin Dan wins opening match at All-England Open
- Slovenia's premier resigns over court ruling on referendum
- Emails suggest Carson knew about $31k dining set
- Jamaican act Flourgon sues Miley Cyrus over 'We Can't Stop'
- Lyft, auto parts maker Magna partner on autonomous vehicles
- 2 in South Texas sentenced in grenade launcher smuggling
- MS-13 member in Maryland convicted in racketeering case
- LPGA Tour to open 2018 season with Tournament of Champions
- Judge blocks Ohio ban on abortions due to Down syndrome
- The Latest: Report of gunman at Northwestern called a hoax
- Messi reaches 100 CL goals, Barcelona beats Chelsea 3-0
- 5 European champions in Champions League quarterfinals draw
- The Latest: Michigan Senate to vote on Nassar legislation
- Navy officials say fighter jet crashes off Key West, Florida; rescue underway after crew ejects
- Els, Furyk given exemptions to US Open
- Dog death on United raises questions about its track record
- Newcomers make noise early in the MLS season
- Wild lose Spurgeon for at least a month to hamstring tear
- Officials: Navy jet crashes off Key West; rescue underway
- Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate its US operations
- French minister: Fighting gender violence 'the top priority'
- Former state ferry, in service for 50 years, leaves Alaska
- Senate passes bill easing bank rules enacted after financial crisis; opponents say it increases potential for bailout
- Senate passes bill easing Dodd-Frank rules for banks
- Southampton hires Mark Hughes as new manager
- Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill
- Nation's longest-serving secretary of state faces challenge
- Tax office owner faces gun charge for self-defense shooting
- Lowe's to end sponsorship of 7-time NASCAR champion Johnson
- Toys R Us's likely liquidation will have a ripple effect
- No charges in police shooting that inspired memorial
- Iniesta says he is mulling future with Barcelona
- From Geoffrey to Kids R Us: Toys R Us through the years
- Trump promotes tax cuts, campaigns for GOP in Missouri
- Sears posts profit due to tax benefit, shares rise
- Man sentenced to 25 years in prison in Iranian missile case
- The Latest: Trump turns from staffing turmoil to tax cuts
- World No. 1 Halep advances to Indian Wells semifinals
- Harper Lee estate sues over 'Mockingbird' Broadway version
- AP Explains: Is canned soup fueling North Korea's Air Force?
- Washington state moves to protect endangered killer whales
- South African teams under spotlight in Super Rugby's Round 5
- Simmons, Augustin power Magic over Bucks, 126-117
- Man accused of hacking ATMs to dispense cash without card
- With Talib and Peters, LA Rams have a secondary on lockdown
- AP source: Vikings, Broncos talking QB Trevor Siemian trade
- Docs link Trump Org lawyer to effort to silence porn star
- California pair who housed kids in desert shack get new home
- Tour de Taiwan 2018 rides through Pingtung for final stage
- Taiwan ranked as happiest country in East Asia
- 'Panama Papers' law firm announces that it is closing down
- Sons urge Canada's Trudeau to pressure Iran to release mom
- Judge dismisses lawsuit of Muslim boy's dad with prejudice
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman asks judge to dismiss charges
- City council member, driver shot to death in downtown Rio
- Marner gets winner in SO, Maple Leafs beat Stars 6-5
- Singaporean travel show accidentally covers China with Taiwan's flag in TV ad
- Duterte withdrawing Philippines from Int'l Criminal Court
- Zibanejad's late 2 goals rally Rangers past Penguins in OT
- Students around US stage huge walkout against gun violence
- Florida school shooting suspect remains silent in court
- Emotional testimony in trial of nightclub shooter's widow
- Criminal investigation launched into dog's death on flight
- Beal scores 34, Wizards beat Celtics 125-124 in 2OT
- 1st Georgia execution of 2018 set with 'Stocking Strangler'
- New Taipei and Philippines' Isabela Province sign MoU on firefighting
- With 2 US Senate races, Mississippi lawmaker switches pick
- Pipe dream? Hong Kong architect proposes low-cost tube homes
- Cardinals look to shore up QB spot in free agency
- Maple Leafs rally past Stars in SO for 11th straight at home
- Ya Ge restaurant at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei awarded one Michelin star status by the inaugural Michelin Guide Taipei 2018
- Man convicted of killing boss set to be executed in Alabama
- Fertility clinic failures leave families heartbroken
- Daoist delegation visits the Vatican, asks Pope to maintain ties with Taiwan
- Perry says he's not interested in becoming VA secretary
- Allies, others question Trump's response to spy's poisoning
- Pa. House race suggests almost no GOP candidate is safe
- GOP considers recount, lawsuit in special House race in Pa.
- 50 years ago, the My Lai massacre shamed the US military
- Le Palais is only 3-star winner in Michelin Guide Taipei
- Banking bill brings out Schumer's messy midterm strategy
- Tillerson ouster may hasten demise of Iran nuclear deal
- US and Nigeria see painful parallels in school safety debate
- Hertl scores 2nd of game in OT as Sharks beat Oilers 4-3
- Surge in airline hiring boosts interest in aspiring pilots
- Surge in airline hiring boosts interest in aspiring pilots
- Randolph comes through in OT to help Kings beat Heat 123-119
- Coleman scores 2, Devils beat Golden Knights 8-3
- Today's gun-control debate has echoes of 1934
- Ducks extend Canucks' scoreless streak with 3-0 win
- Timeline of pivotal moments in US gun control history
- Kevin Durant leads undermanned Warriors past Lakers 117-106
- Losses by UCLA, Arizona State make it a Pac-1 Tournament
- No easy options for Trump lawyers handling interview request
- Nader, Mueller's latest cooperator, a convicted pedophile
- Repair shop integral part of competition at Paralympics
- Guam man accused of stealing 46 cans of corned beef
- An hour into California trial, ex-Marine admits to killing
- South Korean ski federation bans 2 moguls skiers for life
- Former MAC minister to head Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation
- Asian shares slip as market mulls Kudlow, trade tensions
- Japanese woman charged for sexually assaulting a 16-year old boy under her care in Hawaii
- San Francisco one of few US cities with marijuana lounges
- Father testifies in Australian court cardinal abused son
- Prison death highlights challenges of assigning cellmates
- US military official: Iran naval forces halt 'provocations'
- Go Time? Rumor mill puts coaches, teams in awkward spot
- Emirates stewardess falls out of parked Boeing 777 in Uganda
- Groups: Duterte can't evade accountability by quitting court
- Toys R Us downfall to have impact on toy makers to landlords
- Toys R Us's likely liquidation will have a ripple effect
- From Geoffrey to Kids R Us: Toys R Us through the years
- Mini-doc examines abuse of migrant workers on Taiwanese fishing boats
- Greinke's start cut short because of groin tightness
- Warriors beat Lakers 117-106 despite missing 3 All-Stars
- Honda returns to Japan squad for March friendlies
- Taiwan still some distance away from gender equality: President Tsai
- Taiwan to propose new round of arms purchases from US
- Consumer products giant Unilever to base its headquarters fully in the Netherlands, ending British head office.
- Unilever to base headquarters in the Netherlands
- Hong Kong suitcase murderer suspected his girlfriend was pregnant with another man's child
- Bangladesh mourns dead in crash of Dhaka-Kathmandu flight
- 'Me Too' campaign takes off in Taiwan, with a new hotline and website for sexual harassment victims
- A self-assured Putin seems confident of electoral victory
- Tunghai University partners with AWS to establish Taiwan’s first cloud academy
- Thai billionaire registers new progressive political party
- Russia extends pause in Syria rebel enclave outside Damascus
- North Korean foreign minister visits Sweden
- The Latest: Activists: Syrian strikes target rebel enclave
- Executive Yuan proposes law to expand role of Taiwan's High Court
- Nepal authorities struggle to identify plane crash survivors
- Taiwan Legislature passes CPTPP agriculture measures
- British involved in 'dirty dancing' case goes on trial
- Military helicopter crashes in southern Senegal, killing 8
- Russia's RT warns British media after spy poisoning
- Red Cross says its convoy carrying aid for thousands of Syrians is entering besieged rebel-held eastern Ghouta enclave
- Continental cold air mass to send mercury plunging next week
- Pakistan calls home India envoy over harassment allegations
- UN seeks money for Palestinians after US slashes funding
- The Latest: France's Macron supports Britain over poisoning
- As US to replace secretary of state, Taiwan seeks to strengthen mutual ties
- Center stage: NHL contenders go deep down the middle
- Gold spills on Russian runway after plane door glitch
- Premier William Lai: Taiwan to become a global hub for biomedical industry
- 6N: Bastareaud to lead France against Wales, Guirado injured
- UEFA charges Roma for ballboy's timewasting late in game
- Taiwan could remove President Chiang Kai-shek from banknotes and coins
- Tedesco's quiet revolution reaping benefits for Schalke
- 'American Idol' contestant: Perry kiss not harassment
- Searches, arrests in Catalonia amid widening probe
- Egypt's president says ready to join fight against militants
- Pakistani court charges deputy minister for insulting judges
- Mauritius president denies reports of financial misconduct
- Pakistanis attend funerals for 9 killed in suicide bombing
- French minister: Fighting gender violence 'the top priority'
- French pensioners protest loss in income due to new tax
- Weirather retains World Cup super-G title as Goggia wins
- The 2018 Smart City Summit & Expo to showcase IoT applications in Taipei
- Women's World Cup Super-Giant Slalom Champions
- Barron Trump's school joins others in call for gun reforms
- Israel strikes Gaza after bombs planted near border
- Syrian state-run TV airs footage showing hundreds of civilians streaming out of opposition-held eastern Ghouta region
- Sri Lanka lifts Facebook ban after anti-Muslim violence ends
- Door from building in deadly London blaze fails fire test
- Taiwanese women exploited by American MMA fighter's porn videos
- Kremlin: Spy scandal won't disrupt presidential election
- Jones sorry for derogatory comments about Ireland, Wales
- Trump admits making up trade claim in Trudeau talk
- DP World profits reach $1.2 billion as port operator expands
- Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed
- Officials: NYPD officer took part in heroin trafficking ring
- Ohio Rep. Kaptur to become longest-serving woman in US House
- Italian police arrest suspect flagged by FBI
- Police seek man, 2 young kids after children's mother killed
- Massachusetts woman guilty of endangerment in son's death
- Trump confirms CNBC contributor Kudlow to be economic aide
- Dembele showing his worth, becoming important ally for Messi
- Muslims lament lack of solidarity over German mosque attacks
- Portugal, Spain nab more than 2 tons of cocaine, arrest 10
- Ukraine lawmaker says speaker was involved in 2014 killings
- Taiwan's Next Magazine to end printed edition
- Egypt orders release of 2 detained journalists
- Woman charged with murder in death of Missouri officer
- Versace is latest to join no-fur trend in fashion
- Syrian TV says nearly 10,000 civilians have left the opposition-held eastern Ghouta enclave today, largest exodus so far
- UN: $100 million in new funds has been pledged for UN Palestinian aid agency, but $300M short for 2018
- United to use special tags for pet carriers after dog death
- 2 killed during land mine clearance training in Cambodia
- 6N: England-born Polledri to make Italy debut vs. Scotland
- Acer doubles sales in India, plans to be No.1 gaming brand in the US in 2018
- Massive 'Peace March' in Hungary backing Viktor Orban
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle is moved into Ohio museum
- The Latest: UN gets $100M for Palestinians but still short
- School dance, anyone? Pakistan lawmakers in Punjab seek ban
- In joint statement, US, UK, French and German leaders agree Russia was behind nerve agent attack on former spy
- Ethnic Uighurs protest Chinese security crackdown
- Preschool director accused of pulling knife on 4-year-olds
- Firms in 3-way bid to create European infrastructure group
- 'Willy Wonka' star appears as contestant on 'Jeopardy'
- Rio police say city council member was murdered
- Critics: Indonesian law protects lawmakers from graft probes
- 6N: Hartley back among 7 changes for England vs Ireland
- Family questions claim Alabama bus wreck driver fell asleep
- Sports stars line up behind Putin, though some disagree
- Mayor of Iran's capital Tehran resigns under pressure
- Ex-boxing champ Vinny Paz arrested at home
- Renowned pediatrician Dr. T. Berry Brazelton dies at age 99
- The Latest: Prosecutors seek Swiss arrest of Puigdemont
- Sheriff legally used inmate food funds for beach house
- Markets Right Now: Banks, energy help stocks higher
- 'Great Outdoors Bandit' gets 5 years for bank robberies
- Germany: Syrian migrant indicted over alleged bomb plot
- $5M raffle won in business-boosting drawing at Ohio eatery
- Ben Yedder celebrates goals with call-up to France squad
- Lawmakers square off over abuse, death threat allegations
- FA Cup taking on added importance for United, Chelsea, Spurs
- Breaking mold, some Russian youth speak out against Putin
- Slovenian president wants election in May after PM resigned
- Tap your credit cards for spring break savings
- Tow truck driver responding to accident struck and killed
- Producer: Show goes on for Broadway version of 'Mockingbird'
- 3rd lawsuit filed over fatal Oklahoma gas rig explosion
- Builders optimism slides for third consecutive month
- FDA begins anti-smoking push to cut nicotine in cigarettes
- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has resigned following the crisis over the slaying of a journalist
- Why so few female fund managers? It's not their performance
- Doctors to examine US man sought by Poland in Nazi case
- US stocks edge higher, led by technology and health care
- Report: China ramps up security presence in Tajikistan
- Slovak government resigns over slain journalist crisis
- The Latest: Vote monitoring group warns of interference
- US imposes sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in American election, including 13 indicted by Mueller
- US impose sanctions on 13 Russians indicted by Mueller
- Trump administration accuses Russia of ongoing, deliberate operation to penetrate US energy grid
- 11 arrested in Greece on migrant smuggling charges
- Colombia blocks ISIS linked plot to kill US diplomats
- Romanian PM greets ethnic Hungarian minority amid tensions
- 2 fleeing from immigration agents die in California crash
- Southgate says England should go to World Cup in Russia
- Xi could rule China for decades, says US Pacific commander
- The Latest: US accuses Russia of penetrating US energy grid
- A look at company HQs, jobs leaving UK since Brexit vote
- Juventus closing in on 7th straight Serie A title
- Brendan Fraser promotes 'Trust' after alleging misconduct
- The Latest: Video of outside school shooting to be released
- 'Black Panther' puts spotlight on question of connection
- UN threatens to consider arms embargo in South Sudan
- Funerals held for Turkish private jet crash victims
- Groups want judges to stop courthouse immigration arrests
- "Love, Simon" breaks ground with a radical ordinariness
- "I do": Queen gives her consent for Harry-Meghan wedding
- Jury awards $33.5 million to parents of man killed by deputy
- AP Photos: Toys R Us through the years
- No felony charges over citizen's arrest of teenage suspects
- Chicago drops out of World Cup bid, criticizes FIFA
- Colombia starts probing war crimes as part of peace deal
- Trump denies reports of imminent White House staff overhaul
- Long-term US mortgage rates fall for first time this year
- Trump welcomes Irish prime minister to White House
- Blue Apron plans to bring its meal kits in stores
- Danny Boyle says he's working on script for James Bond film
- New film reveals Miss Piggy's backstory, more Muppet secrets
- First big day of NCAA Tournament begins with 16 games
- Senior Kurdish official, key to US policy in Syria, killed
- Radio giant iHeartMedia files bankruptcy plan to reduce debt
- The Latest: Condemned Georgia inmate asks for new attorney
- UN urges warring parties in Yemen to facilitate aid
- NATO's chief says allies are spending more on defense
- Chong Wei would like similar treatment to Federer
- David S. Wyman, Holocaust scholar, dead at 89
- ACLU sues government over detention of asylum seekers
- Mom: DNC worker was 'murdered again' because of article
- Xi could rule China for decades, says US Pacific commander
- Ed Sheeran, Gaga, more to cover Elton John across 2 albums
- The Latest: No contest from ex-boxing champ Paz in assault
- Escapee convicted in slaying of Florida student avoids death
- 7 years on, Syrians despair over a country in pieces
- Family: Nobel prize winner confused when wife's body found
- Timeline of the Syrian conflict as it enters 8th year
- The Latest: Embattled VA head has no intention of leaving
- The Latest: Trae Young could be playing last college game
- Ethiopian immigration on hold after Israeli budget passes
- US men's soccer to play Bolivia in Philadelphia suburb
- Lithuania: Failed impeachment leads to calls for early vote
- The Latest: Canada citing US own stats on trade surplus
- Public may only get a glimpse of Russia probe interviews
- Judge postpones trial of woman charged with leaking secrets
- Boston Marathon relay to commemorate World War I race
- The Latest: Jury see graphic Pulse nightclub shooting video
- Massachusetts high court to take up suicide texting appeal
- Afghan who stormed toward Merkel has psychological problems
- Haitians sue Trump administration over immigration policy
- Catholic, Jewish leaders in Poland seek to reduce tensions
- Peru's congress approves impeachment trial against president
- Coke, Nestlé not negotiating to privatize massive aquifer
- Austria deports Afghan sisters, children based on EU ruling
- Prosecutors drop assault charges in Penn State hazing death
- US mortgage rates fall for 1st time in '18; 30-year at 4.44
- Need for one pro league the new focus for women's hockey
- Report: ESPN president stepped down after extortion plot
- England coach Southgate calls up 4 newcomers for friendlies
- Brazil's Petrobras reports $136 net loss for 2017
- Fox News extends anchor Shepard Smith's contract
- 6N: World Rugby removes match official from England-Ireland
- Book about notorious Rhode Island mayor to be made into play
- Cyprus: Eni committed to gas search despite Turkey's dissent
- Stray cat could prompt Besiktas Champions League fine
- 2 men sentenced in Germany for art forgery scheme
- Afghan baby named Donald Trump proves divisive
- Ford pledges to revamp aging product line, add SUVs, by 2020
- Stone tools from Kenya give early glimpse of human behavior
- Torres leads Atletico into Europa League quarterfinals
- DUI inmate in cell with killer dies amid prison housing woes
- Pedestrian bridge collapses at university; injuries unclear
- The Latest: North Korean foreign minister begins Sweden trip
- Report: Russia-linked accounts stirred discord in Milwaukee
- Sao Paulo zoo reopens after yellow fever scare
- Ram pickups recalled to fix rusting fuel tank strap
- The Latest: Live video shows vehicles under collapsed bridge
- Holy Cross drops knight image despite keeping Crusaders name
- Neil Young feels urgency to release archival material
- Complaint claims Trump lawyers threatened Panama magistrate
- Tiger Woods makes another strong start at Bay Hill
- Bad luck for Falcao has meant good fortune for Jovetic
- The Latest: Woman charged in death of Missouri officer
- Western US governors take aim at worst invasive species
- Bulgaria launches natural gas hub project with EU support
- US reviews New Mexico land boss' concerns on border access
- Bids short of goal so far for replica of Thoreau's cabin
- Man pleads guilty in deaths of 4 puppies at illegal kennel
- Janice Dickinson's lawsuit against Bill Cosby can proceed
- Los Angeles Zoo puts new 'mob' of meerkats on exhibit
- Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial
- MSU president: Nassar legislation interferes with settlement
- Zimbabwe's ex-leader Mugabe calls his ouster a "disgrace"
- Marijuana-themed radio show aims to educate listeners on law
- "Several fatalities" in collapse of brand-new pedestrian bridge at Miami-area college, Florida Highway Patrol says
- The Latest: GOP watches vote count in Pa. House race
- Lawyer in US illegally gets California statewide appointment
- Trump's company turning over documents to investigators
- French court issues mixed ruling in Facebook nudity case
- Zinke says Interior negotiating lower price for $139K doors
- Judge allows Democrats to challenge GOP's Nevada recalls
- Top-seeded Kansas comes alive, beats Penn 76-60 in NCAAs
- UN report alleges torture in Mexico's missing students case
- US Chamber of Commerce warns Trump against China tariffs
- Dollar General and Alexion jump while Mattel, Unilever fall
- Now on 9th team, arrow-shooting Rodney aims to boost Twins
- US, states agree to collaborate on Mexican wolf recovery
- Grand jury indicts four in death of Louisiana State University fraternity pledge
- Dominant Daria: Kasatkina routs Kerber at Indian Wells
- Mayor of Cypriot beach town says boorish tourists unwelcome
- Grand jury indicts 4 in death of university frat pledge
- Orioles slugger Trumbo out 3-4 weeks with strained quad
- WW2 soldier's body returning home 73 years after battle
- McCabe making case at Justice Dept. against possible firing
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Conductor Levine, ousted after sex abuse inquiry, sues Met
- The Latest: Some students face suspensions after walkout
- Man who killed his family as a teen faces hearing on freedom
- Morocco bid to stay in 2026 World Cup contest vs Americans
- Appeals court lifts halt to Louisiana pipeline construction
- The Latest: Police identify suspected hospital gunman
- Congress demands Pentagon investigate child sex assaults
- Trump owns up to making things up
- Police: Disgruntled worker killed nurse in Alabama hospital
- France: Court OKs third life sentence for Carlos the Jackal
- 2 Bilbao security guards hurt in attack by Marseille fans
- Trump wildlife protection board stuffed with trophy hunters
- After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?
- Bagley, Duke rout Iona 89-67, breeze into second round
- Spokesman for New Orleans Saints and Pelicans says teams' owner Tom Benson has died at age 90
- Champion Chong Wei lines up showdown with Lin
- 'Slap Rihanna' ad on Snapchat brings outrage, apologies
- Buzzer-beater lifts Loyola-Chicago over Miami in NCAA return
- 'Godfather of Grass' sentenced to 57 months in prison
- Canadian couple among 3 killed in Arizona crash
- House to try again on bill easing use of unapproved drugs
- Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
- 5 of these 8 accusers could testify at Bill Cosby's retrial
- Extra police and security for West Ham's next home game
- The Latest: Inmate shuns attorneys ahead of execution
- UN staff in Geneva to strike over pay, austerity measures
- Trump to visit NH to talk about plan to combat opioids
- Trump wildlife protection board stuffed with trophy hunters
- Regulators OK environmental review for disputed oil pipeline
- Peru's congress approves impeachment trial against president
- Ohio State outlasts South Dakota State 81-73 in West Region
- The Latest: Judge says man who killed family to stay jailed
- NTSB: No abnormalities in engine of helicopter that crashed
- Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'
- US helicopter crashes in western Iraq
- 2015 memo says lawmaker accused of inappropriate behavior
- Seton Hall beats NC State 94-83 in foul-filled NCAA matchup
- Street clashes erupt in Madrid after street vendor's death
- Lobbyist caught kissing Iowa senator on video resigns
- Hawaii releases redacted recording of missile alert drill
- Iditarod dog with signs of pneumonia dies
- Sheriff: Vet shot self after killing 3 mental health workers
- Stockholders agreement involving Steve Wynn, ex-wife invalid
- A.J. Foyt briefly hospitalized after attack of killer bees
- Dems' midterm choices: Resisters, moderates, both?
- Texas prosecutors looking into dog death on United flight
- The Latest: Met Opera says Levine's suit full of 'untruths'
- San Francisco fertility clinic sued over embryo tank failure
- Mattis accuses Iran of 'mucking around' in Iraq's elections
- Ambulance crash kills patient, injures driver and attendant
- Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson dies at age 90
- 6N: Parisse set for double milestones against Scotland
- Danny Williams to miss rest of season with broken leg
- The Latest: Donald Trump Jr. and wife: Going separate ways
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in main competitions
- Purdue set for NCAA opener after steady success in Big Ten
- Fire chief says 4 dead found at site of collapsed Florida pedestrian bridge, 9 taken to hospitals
- Southeast Asian leaders gather for first Australia summit
- Man who killed his boss at a traveling carnival decades ago and later asked for death is executed in Alabama
- The Latest: Official cites no lack of care in Iditarod death
- Nike executive resigns amid report of inappropriate behavior
- Utah snowmobiler survives 4 frigid nights in wilderness
- Joan Silber, Frances FitzGerald win Critics Circle awards
- Gymnastics coach who fled US pleads guilty to child porn
- No.1 Villanova thrashes No. 16 Radford 87-61 in NCAA opener
- Interfaith leaders, youths to push for assault rifle ban
- Poker pro indicted in $6M Super Bowl ticket-flipping scam
- Mocha master: Barista decorates coffee cup foam with artwork
- Icher, Choi share lead in windy, chilly Founders Cup
- Raptors use late charge to beat Pacers for 10th straight win
- 49ers sign DE Jeremiah Attaochu to 1-year deal
- Oshie scores 2 as Capitals rout Islanders 7-3
- Coyote bites 5-year-old boy at California college campus
- The Latest: Search for man missing in plant fire suspended
- Van Riemsdyk scores twice, Leafs beat Sabres 5-2
- Evans, Texas Tech surge late, top Stephen F Austin 70-60
- Giants announce signing of Solder, also add LB Martin
- Harden helps Rockets over Clippers 101-96
- Atkinson's hat trick lifts surging Blue Jackets over Flyers
- Howard dominates inside as Hornets beat Hawks 129-117
- Embiid, Simmons rally 76ers past Knicks, 118-110
- Georgia puts to death man known as the 'stocking strangler' in state's first execution this year
- Hornqvist scores 2 as Penguins beat Canadiens, 5-3
- Fallen bridge: As victims are found officials seek answers
- Toxic air, explosion risk keeps crews from Texas plant fire
- SHANGRI-LA’S FAR EASTERN PLAZA HOTEL, TAIPEI APPOINTS RANDY ZUPANSKI AS GENERAL MANAGER
- Bulls hand Grizzlies 19th straight loss on Blakeney's FTs
- Reimer makes 46 saves in shutout, Panthers blank Bruins 3-0
- No final decision by U.S. president on Taiwan Travel Act
- Nuke plant's fuel rods to be shipped to U.S.
- MacKinnon, Varlamov lead Avalanche past Blues 4-1
- New weather front brings fresh snow to Taiwan's Yushan
- Aldridge, Murray help Spurs overcome Pelicans, 98-93
- Army veteran who faces deportation denied US citizenship
- Tour de Taiwan 2018 concludes in Pingtung
- Jokic turns in triple-double, Nuggets beat Pistons 120-113
- Mexico arrests 18 in kidnapping, killing of federal agents
- Connor scores twice, Jets beat Blackhawks 6-2
- Mitchell, Gobert lead Jazz over Suns for 8th straight win
- Vietnam commemorates 50th anniversary of My Lai massacre
- Toys R Us closing stirs up memories, a little guilt
- No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big upset, knocks off Arizona
- Rockets beat Clippers, clinch Southwest Division title
- 6 months after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico pleads for help
- Boulder pushed off California overpass kills man in car
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- St. Patrick's parade in Boston won't let anti-war vets march
- Snow science: Crystal clues to climate change, watersheds
- Trump owns up to making things up
- Alishan cherry blossom festival now open
- Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault
- Blazers win 11th straight with 113-105 victory over Cavs
- New Porsche Taiwan venture unveiled
- Oshie scores 2 to help Capitals beat Islanders 7-3
- Blast at home in SW Pakistani border town kills 2, wounds 10
- Fiala, Turris rally Predators to 3-2 win over Coyotes
- Corinthian students begin receiving partial relief notices
- Democrats ponder midterm choices: Liberals, moderates, both?
- Desperate to stop Trump, Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge
- Tumult engulfing his White House, Trump jokes 'who's next?'
- Myanmar forces Burman culture on minorities, erases identity
- Abortion, free speech collide in Supreme Court dispute
- Kopitar and Kings hand Red Wings 8th straight loss, 4-1
- 2 women offer differing views of crisis pregnancy centers
- Fed Cup: Australia hosts Netherlands at Wollongong in April
- Trophy hunters pack Trump wildlife protection board
- Andy Friend to be replaced as Australia's Sevens coach
- Trump wildlife protection board has many trophy hunters
- Blue bus of Kabul brings joys of reading to Afghan children
- Taiwan unveils plan to counter China’s 31 measures
- Price pitches 4 scoreless innings in spring training debut
- New Zealand puts aside Russia trade plans after nerve attack
- Kopitar and Kings hand Red Wings 8th straight loss, 4-1
- 3 arrested for banned sex determination test in India
- Asian stocks mixed, with trade, US politics in focus
- Russia's Kokorin expected to miss World Cup with knee injury
- President calls for more inventions to aid Taiwan’s transformation
- Taiwan among many Asian investors potentially scammed by UK company
- TIPPING OFF: Arizona's loss means conference can Pac-It-In
- Loyola-Chicago lifted by 98-year-old nun, fan in Sister Jean
- North Korean foreign minister in Sweden amid speculation
- New 49ers RB McKinnon excited for chance to be featured back
- Day care nanny caught on camera abusing 8-month old baby
- US Admiral Harry Harris backs selling arms to Taiwan
- Australian court keeps Queen Elizabeth's letters secret
- Prison time for China anthem insults in new Hong Kong law
- Russia will expel British diplomats in poisoning standoff
- Tibet can exist with China like the European Union: Dalai Lama
- Russia says cease-fire in Syria's Ghouta will be extended
- Afghan official: Body of abducted UN driver found in Kabul
- Papua activist gets 10 months jail for independence petition
- Taiwan's 9 hour rainbow to be formally recognized by Guinness
- Taiwan's Din Tai Fung coming to Seattle Mariner's Safeco Field
- Talks on Iran nuclear deal amid questions of US commitment
- India troops kill 2 Kashmir rebels in gunfight, soldier hurt
- The Latest: Russia prepares retaliatory sanctions against US
- East Timor parties form alliance for new elections
- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing retires shy of 90th birthday
- Chiefs beat the Bulls 41-28 in Super Rugby
- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing retires ahead of 90th birthday
- Greek court urged to reject Turkish servicemen's extradition
- The Latest: Turkey urges Syrian Kurds in Afrin to surrender
- Merkel heading to France for talks with Macron on EU reforms
- Bogus bottled water sold in southern Taiwan for 10 years
- Brazil's Luis could miss World Cup after leg fracture
- 5 Berlin police officers suspected of tipping drug dealers
- The Latest: 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida
- Indian hospital: Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Egypt and Russia set April dates for resumption of flights
- Nepal plane crash survivor says don't drink, sleep on flight
- Syrian Kurdish forces: Turkish shelling, airstrikes in northern Syrian town of Afrin kill at least 20 civilians
- Russia's rebel mayor calls for presidential election boycott
- Putin urges high voter turnout ahead of Russian election
- Dead man walking: Court rejects Romanian's claim he's alive
- Indian singer convicted of trafficking jobseekers to America
- Iraq's Kurds observe 30th anniversary of deadly gas attack
- German interior minister questions Islam's place in country
- GOP candidate who mocked Parkland students now has opponent
- Real Madrid faces Juventus in Champions League quarterfinals
- Olivier Faure set to become French Socialists' leader
- Champions League quarterfinals draw
- Germany's new foreign minister holds talks in Poland
- UK jury finds Iraqi teenager guilty of attempted murder for planting bomb on London subway train
- Pentagon says all seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed
- Monitoring group says Russian, Syrian government strikes have killed 46 people in Syria's eastern Ghouta enclave
- Jesus statue stolen 90 years ago returned to original home
- Jury finds Iraqi teen guilty of planting London subway bomb
- Dog sent overseas by mistake returned to Kansas family
- Taiwan’s Joanne Missingham finishes second at Senko Cup Go event
- Koeman names 5 newcomers in his first Netherlands squad
- Pentagon: No survivors in American helicopter crash in Iraq
- Rhode Island lawmaker withdraws proposed outhouse ban bill
- Vendor's death highlights Spanish tensions over migration
- Police: Missing teen believed to be in Mexico
- Authorities: Man steals SUV at gunpoint during test drive
- Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey
- Attorney for porn star says she faced physical threats
- UK foreign secretary says it's 'overwhelmingly likely' nerve agent attack decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Train service to, from NYC affected by bridge malfunction
- Former Siemens exec pleads guilty in US-Argentina case
- Arsenal to play CSKA Moscow in Europa League quarterfinals
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - March 16
- Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop, but doesn't say of what
- Europa League quarterfinals draw
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- US supports Cyprus in its search for offshore gas
- Kremlin says UK foreign secretary's comments blaming Putin for nerve agent attack 'shocking' and 'inexcusable'
- Taiwan electricity rates to rise by 3% next month, but only for big users
- Cooper Union says it will again offer students free tuition
- US housing starts fell 7 percent in February
- Jury awards $3.7M to former UMD women's hockey coach
- OAS chief calls for stiffer sanctions against Venezuela
- Egyptians broad vote in presidential elections
- Ban on Filipinos going to work in Kuwait stays as talks fail
- UK opposition leader: Don't rush to blame Moscow in spy case
- Ohio student suspended for staying in class during walkouts
- Retailer removes T-shirt from sale over Hillsborough links
- US factory production jumped 1.2 percent in February on strong production of cars, computers
- US factory output jumped 1.2 percent in February
- Markets Right Now: Stocks are off to mixed start
- Fading wolf population to be restored at Lake Superior park
- Egyptian teenager's death in UK sparks outrage at home
- Former president Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted on 18 charges of corruption, announces official
- Former president Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted for corruption
- US stocks gain as banks, tech companies and retailers rise
- French fraud body unveils huge Cotes-du-Rhone wine scam
- Navy's new attack submarine named Colorado to join the fleet
- A look at the 8 candidates in Russia's presidential election
- A media giant in the balance: AT&T antitrust trial kicks off
- $20M Democratic ad buy targets 4 states key to redistricting
- Miami police director says they expect to find more bodies in rubble of collapsed pedestrian bridge
- Germany leaves Reus, Goetze out for games vs. Spain, Brazil
- 4 people found dead in parked van in Southern California
- US job openings soar to record high of 6.3 million
- Hawaii candidate fights off 'anti-LGBT preacher' claims
- Klaebo, Falk win cross-country sprint races
- An aide to Rep. Louise Slaughter says the 88-year old Democratic congresswoman from upstate New York has died
- Search resumes for missing worker after chemical plant blast
- EU publishes list of US products that could face duties
- Prosecutors: Wife charged in 2007 killing recently confessed
- Morata left out of Spain squad, Diego Costa returns
- Final fugitive in large Jamaican lottery scam brought to US
- ACLU sues Georgia city over sign ban; city reverses decision
- Veteran New York Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter dies
- Missouri defends 241-year prison sentence for 16-year-old
- Swiss court sentences youth soccer coach to life for murders
- 2 life sentences for Greek academic in poisoning case
- US and French companies form venture for nuke waste storage
- Boston Marathon starting line painter retires after 37 years
- Mourinho defends record at United in 12-minute rant
- El Paso Democrats alleging fraud in congressional primary
- The Latest: Trump offers condolences in helicopter crash
- Fired Texas deputy faces up to 40 years for child porn
- Guard: Avalanche hit as soldiers were checking slope safety
- Mystery surrounds how ex-Russian spy was poisoned in UK
- LL Bean: No bonus after tough year, more jobs to be cut
- My Lai ceremony highlights peace, but dark memories recalled
- Jury awards $1.2M to man shot by Chicago police in 2011
- Boulder pushed off California overpass kills car passenger
- US huddles with Japan, then SKorea on NKorea summit plans
- Native River gets wire-to-wire win at Cheltenham Gold Cup
- Sean Bean on his many deaths and 'Game of Thrones' legacy
- UK police say Russian Nikolai Glushkov died from compression to neck, launch murder inquiry
- Texas accuses more schools of 'unlawful electioneering'
- Fire warnings issued for 6 states in nation's midsection
- The Latest: Attorney claims victory for Pence protesters
- Palestinian kills 2 Israelis in car ramming: reports
- UK calls death of Russian businessman Glushkov a homicide
- German economy minister to visit US for trade talks
- Lawsuit: NYPD forced Muslim women to remove head coverings
- Eugenio Suarez, Reds agree to $66 million, 7-year contract
- Ukraine parliament mulls requiring lawmakers to check guns
- Shi Yuqi beats Chen Long at All England for 1st time
- Host Sweden wins Alpine team event at World Cup ski finals
- 60 years later, Kim Novak reflects on 'Vertigo'
- Oregon seeks $148K fine for firm blamed of jury duty firing
- Kovalchuk aiming for NHL return after 5 years away
- Actress Yara Shahidi hopes to inspire tiny acts of good
- Threats made at Idaho school where puppy was fed to turtle
- Interior secretary gives congresswoman Japanese greeting
- Tens of thousands rally in Slovakia, demand early election
- WSJ: Fed investigation into Wells Fargo broadens
- Fired top diplomat Tillerson says he's praying for America
- Trump offers support for Nevada senator
- 6N: Best says 'scummy Irish' comments just a sideshow
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 Result
- 1,100 Chicago-area students get hour detentions for walkouts
- Attorneys: Mexican man's US charges 'vindictive'
- Spain migrant rescue group waits at sea after Libyan threats
- The Latest: Family doesn't know why man attacked officers
- Poland's top horse show goes to Warsaw for national ceremony
- APNewsBreak: US demands proof steel is safe in nuke plant
- US says Russian hack did not compromise nuclear plants
- Judge declares 3 pursuing compensation as wrongly imprisoned
- Yellow fever shots urged for Brazil travelers amid outbreak
- Couple to get $2.5M after police called abduction a hoax
- Maria Sharapova withdraws from Miami with forearm injury
- Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka to reach T20 tri-series final
- The Latest: Forecasters warn of fire danger, crop damage
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 Scoreboard
- Chaos rules: Left and right, Trump advisers in hot water
- The Latest: Trump persuades challenger to leave Senate race
- Recovering bodies of Alaska climbers could be months away
- Former Suge Knight lawyers deny witness-tampering charges
- Brazil's ex-president says he's 'ready' for jail in new book
- 2 California deputies under investigation for elder abuse
- Vest whistleblower to get $5.7M in government settlement
- Recalls this week: power banks, baby pacifiers
- Ivanka Trump to visit Iowa to promote workforce development
- Company authorized to study South Dakota gold mine
- Albanian mayor, 11 other officials arrested over corruption
- The Latest: Turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy
- 2 bison slaughter protesters arrested in Yellowstone park
- US court affirms Ohioan's 20-year sentence for Ponzi scheme
- The Latest: White House says no more staff changes coming
- APNewsBreak: EPA may be overstating claims from mine spill
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Gorilla at Philadelphia Zoo takes stand against dirty hands
- 6N: Bastareaud not looking to captain France long-term
- Second-seeded Purdue pulls away, tops Cal St Fullerton 74-48
- Forecasters warn of fires, crop damage across US high plains
- Stenson, DeChambeau tied for early lead at Bay Hill
- 15 killed in Kenya floods, scores of families displaced
- St. Louis high school band spontaneously plays for the pope
- As rumors of an exodus swirl, White House pushes back
- New Banksy work protests jailing of Turkish artist
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
- Brazil halts poultry exports to EU from company under probe
- Aretha Franklin cancels concerts due to doctor's orders
- FIFA's ruling council approves video review system to help World Cup referees in Russia
- FIFA finally approves video review to use at World Cup
- Cumberland leads Cincinnati over pesky Georgia State 68-53
- N Carolina to take over child welfare office after AP story
- Being Lara Croft takes months of training, plates of protein
- The Latest: White House pushes back against rumors of exodus
- Elmore's 27 lead 13th-seeded Marshall over Wichita St 81-75
- Trump's possible China tariffs bring loud protests _ in US
- Rwandan authority to auction off stock of jailed govt critic
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Immigration agency's latest California focus hits San Diego
- Adobe and PNC Financial rise while Tiffany and Overstock dip
- The Latest: Search halts for worker after Texas plant blast
- Ombudsman: Kosovo must legalize Serbia's displaced Albanians
- Senators want CIA to lift veil on nominee's black site past
- Judge excludes child porn images from Kansas bomb plot case
- Chopper flights with doors open, tight restraints grounded
- Police: Hotel worker asked to clean room, then gets stabbed
- More dogs found in home of woman charged with animal cruelty
- Man convicted in 'Baby Doe' case won't get verdict reduced
- USDA rejects Mercy for Animals humane bird slaughter request
- Late governor's ashes take trip to saloon, per his wishes
- LPGA Tour player Suzann Pettersen expecting 1st child
- 1 in 3 Michigan workers tested opened fake 'phishing' email
- Vautier, Spirit of Daytona land pole for 12 Hours of Sebring
- The Latest: Ex-Guam archbishop appealing sex abuse verdict
- Defending champ North Carolina opens up, tops Lipscomb 84-66
- Gold refinery agrees to $15M fine after money laundering
- Devils sign F Brett Seney to 2-year, entry-level contract
- Hawaii names leader for agency that sent false missile alert
- Mexico advances on extraditing former governor to US
- Police given OK to hold suspects in Nairobi courthouse plot
- Martin, Baldwin lead Butler past Arkansas 79-62
- Mario Gomez scores twice for Stuttgart to beat Freiburg 2-1
- Appeals court nixes some FCC rules on robocalls
- Archive of Studs Terkel radio shows to be released to public
- Ed Charles, member of 1969 Miracle Mets, dead at 84
- 2nd-place Monaco beats Lille 2-1 in French league
- No small feat: Santa Barbara Zoo giraffe births 6-foot baby
- Twins get outfielder Cave from Yankees, cut Vargas
- State to take over child welfare office after AP story
- AP source: Packers sign Bears' Kyle Fuller to offer sheet
- Nike says a second senior executive is leaving company
- UN seeks nearly $1 billion for Rohingyas who fled Myanmar
- Clippers coach Doc Rivers fined for criticizing officials
- Banish madness? Nunsense! March shows best of college hoops
- ProPublica leads media into correction of murky CIA story
- UN says 84 rights activists killed in Colombia last year
- Judge dismisses case against Minnesota teen who sexted boy
- Arana becomes 1st to top 200 mph on bike at NHRA event
- 5 doctors charged with taking kickbacks to tout painkiller
- Dropped by Chelsea, Morata might lose WCup spot with Spain
- Levante wins again in Spain, moves away from relegation zone
- UEFA reveals president Ceferin is paid $1.64M salary
- Jevon Carter leads West Virginia past Murray State 85-68
- AP source: Hellickson, Nats agree to minor league deal
- Judge in scholar kidnapping case refuses to recuse himself
- Seventh-seeded Nevada rallies, tops Texas 87-83 in overtime
- FIFA budgets $6.56BN income tied to 2022 World Cup in Qatar
- Toronto's Pannone suspended 80 games for positive drug test
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Jailhouse video shows deputies laughing as prisoner dies
- Del Potro, Raonic advance to semifinals at Indian Wells
- Could Vikings' guarantee for Cousins start an NFL trend?
- Man convicted of making bomb parts used in US troop attacks
- Streets deserted, airport closes for Bali's Day of Silence
- Ohtani rocked for 7 runs and 7 hits over 1 1/3 innings
- Chiefs sign veteran QB Henne to back up Mahomes
- NCAA Latest: Auburn trying to become latest 4-seed casualty
- Man charged with attempted murder in attack on Afghan
- Only 1 independent candidate appears to make Mexico ballot
- List gets final spot as 5 players skip Match Play
- New China 'crime' crackdown targets threats to party rule
- The Latest: Trump lawyer claims up to $20m in damages
- Florida transportation officials: Engineer called 2 days before bridge collapse to report cracking at 1 end of span
- President Trump signs the Taiwan Travel Act
- Minus top scorer, Kansas State tops Creighton 69-59 in South
- Cydney Clanton eagles par-4 13th, takes Founders Cup lead
- Bridges leads Michigan State past Thomas, Bucknell 82-78
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he's fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, effective immediately
- McCullers sparkles vs Yankees in front of hometown fans
- Michael Flynn campaigns for GOP congressional candidate
- Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
- Andrew McCabe says firing is part of Trump administration's "ongoing war on the FBI" and Mueller investigation
- Oshie, Backstrom score as Capitals down Islanders 6-3
- Top-seeded Xavier easily handles Texas Southern 102-83
- DeRozan has 29, Raptors win 11th straight, beat Mavs 122-115
- Over 16,000 job openings provided by Taiwan's tourism, catering sectors
- Brewer scores 22 to help Thunder beat Clippers 121-113
- Xi Jinping has been reappointed as China's president with no limit on the number of terms he can serve
- Xi reappointed as China's president with no term limits
- State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn't picked up
- New APP to demystify Taipei Main Station
- A Cruise Ship Passenger Guide to Anping, Taiwan
- How SKorea's Moon took the lead in NKorea nuclear diplomacy
- Embiid leads 76ers past Nets
- Rozier, Celtics hold off Magic 92-83
- Hamilton, Vettel chasing 5th F1 title to match Fangio
- Bottas ready to challenge teammate Hamilton for F1 title
- Top overall seed Virginia routed by UMBC for NCAA Tournament's first win by 16-seed over a No. 1 in all-time hoops upset
- Fast and reliable Red Bull may give Verstappen F1 title shot
- No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54 to make NCAA history
- Hoffman scores in OT, Senators edge Stars 3-2 for 3rd in row
- Predators clinch playoff spot with 4-2 win over Avalanche
- China's new vice president has reputation as 'Mr Fix-it'
- Senators want CIA to lift veil on nominee's black site past
- Stock exchanges in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea sign MOU
- Chaos rules: Left and right, Trump advisers in hot water
- Trump's possible China tariffs send opponents scrambling
- Raptor top Mavericks 122-115 for 11th straight win
- White House chief tells staff their jobs safe_ for now
- Southeast Asian leaders to sign security agreement in Sydney
- Presidential Office of Taiwan expresses gratitude to US for Taiwan Travel Act
- Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
- Fearing isolation, Taiwan cheers US law expanding contacts
- Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
- Spokeswoman: Matt Damon not moving to Australia with family
- Ducks create playoff logjam with 4-2 win over Red Wings
- Dragic lifts Heat past Lakers 92-91
- 95 employees hired to work on Metro in Taichung, Taiwan
- Zucker leads Wild to 4-2 win in Vegas homecoming
- Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe booted from agency
- Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games
- Xi Jinping re-elected as president of China, Wang Qishan is vice president
- Taiwan's science ministry plans to counter China's '31 incentives'
- Afghan police say suicide bomber kills 3 in Kabul
- Predators beat Avalanche 4-2 to clinch playoff spot
- Facebook bans Trump-affiliated data firm Cambridge Analytica
- TIPPING OFF: UMBC upset puts underdogs in NCAA spotlight
- Student survivors of Florida's high school shooting take gun safety message abroad to international audience in Dubai
- Survivors of US high school shooting take message abroad
- Russian Foreign Ministry summons British ambassador over spy poisoning standoff; diplomatic expulsions expected
- Taipei celebrates first Spanish Language Day
- Russia summons British ambassador over spy poisoning dispute
- Underdog UMBC rides wave of magical season to historic upset
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss
- Russia: Thousands more fleeing eastern Ghouta via corridor
- National Taiwan University president-elect accused of teaching in China
- Greek coast guard: 6 dead in suspected migrant boat sinking off Greek island in eastern Aegean
- Greece: 6 dead from suspected migrant boat sinking in Aegean
- Pope goes to Italy's south to honor popular saint, Padre Pio
- Former Vietnam Prime Minister Phan Van Khai dies at 84
- Russia readies to hand Putin new term in presidential vote
- Russia expels 23 British diplomats in retaliatory move in spy poisoning standoff
- Happy Birthday! For its 84th birthday, I-Mei Foods is offering a gift to other 84 year olds
- The Latest: Russia expels 23 UK diplomats in spy spat
- Malaysia's leader says Rohingya not just a Myanmar issue
- Highlanders beat Crusaders 25-17 in Super Rugby
- Japan's Peach Aviation to gobble up Vanilla Air by 2020
- 4 missing in building collapse near Kenya capital
- Taiwan-Europe Wind Industry Summit held in Taichung
- Cold air mass to bring temperatures down across Taiwan
- Olympic champion Hirscher leads 1st run of season-ending GS
- The Latest: Turkey rejects allegation it bombed hospital
- North Korean minister to meet again with Swedish counterpart
- WHO says diphtheria infected over 1,300 people in Yemen
- Emirates: Attendant who fell from emergency exit has died
- Exhibition in Los Angeles offers a taste of Taiwanese culture and 'food literature'
- The Latest: Greece updates migrant boat sinking toll to 14
- Veteran Turkish journalist Sahin Alpay released from prison
- 1 skier dead, 3 missing in Switzerland avalanche
- Taiwan minister without portfolio heads to U.S. to avert steel tariffs
- The Latest: Russian election monitor fears vote day pressure
- Theron calls idea of arming US teachers 'so outrageous'
- Key moments in the case of former spy Sergei Skripal
- The Latest: Russia says 30,000 flea besieged east Ghouta
- Taiwan President thanks U.S. counterpart for signing travel act
- Pensioners protest across Spain demanding payout hike
- Vladimir Putin's power: From mean streets to Kremlin
- Merkel defends Germany's trade surplus
- US government investigating why air bags failed to inflate in some Hyundai and Kia cars, leading to four deaths
- US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed
- Boston group using basketball to improve health in Rwanda
- Talks on trillion-dollar US budget bill reach crucial stage
- Pietersen says 'Ciao, cricket' as career appears over
- Hamas shuts Qatari cell provider in Gaza after convoy attack
- 6N: Scotland 29, Italy 27
- Tottenham beats Swansea, secures 'home' FA Cup SF at Wembley
- Militia members accused of targeting Somalis to stand trial
- 600,000 clay figures to remember carnage in WWI
- Obama to visit Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Japan
- Bus falls into dry river bed in east India, killing 10
- 6N: Scotland beats Italy 29-27 with late Laidlaw penalty
- With torn ligament, SZA powers through performance
- UK probing Facebook after Cambridge Analytica suspension
- Immigrant reunited with child months after separation by US
- Duke, Kentucky, Kansas seeking trips to the Sweet 16
- Texas authorities: At least 12 arrested for animal ritual
- New Mexico nuke repository studied for plutonium storage
- Cutrone, Chiesa in Italy squad but no place for Balotelli
- Albania arrests 39 in crackdown on immigration crime rings
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day
- UMBC students stunned, filled with pride over NCAA victory
- The 'force' with Mark Hamill at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day
- Stray bullets kill 3 in Rio de Janeiro slum
- Michigan shipwreck hunters find schooner that sank in 1873
- Officials say crews removed 2 vehicles from under bridge
- California city weighs opting out of so-called sanctuary law
- Ireland earns the Six Nations Grand Slam after beating England 24-15 at Twickenham
- 6N: Ireland 24, England 15
- NCAA Latest: SEC with most teams left chasing Sweet 16
- Half brother of Yemen's slain ex-president to head forces
- Shi Yuqi advances to All England final
- Nibali wins Milan-San Remo classic with solo attack
- Steady fire delays search for missing chemical plant worker
- Bangladesh pair Shakib and Nurul fined for conduct
- AP learns fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe maintained personal memos regarding President Donald Trump
- The Latest: AP learns McCabe kept memos regarding Trump
- If you savor scallops, good news: Price drop may be in store
- Kurds protest in Germany against Turkish govt, 3 arrested
- 6N: Ireland earns rare Grand Slam by beating England 24-15
- Six Nations Grand Slam Winners
- Six Nations Rugby Champions
- Poles march to protest rising racism, anti-Semitism
- Fourcade wins pursuit to close in on 7th overall title
- Palace out of EPL drop zone with 2-0 win at Huddersfield
- Vatican bows to pressure, releases retired pope's letter
- Stoke loses to Everton to deepen EPL relegation fears
- Immigrant detainee who alleged sex abuse to be released
- Moreno and Zaza lead Valencia to 3-1 win over Alaves
- Mauritius president resigns amid financial misconduct claims
- West Brom 10 points adrift after losing 2-1 to Bournemouth
- St. Patrik Laine has Jets looking like perennial contender
- Demi Lovato celebrates 6 years sober at show with DJ Khaled
- Klaebo nears x-country World Cup title, Bolshunov wins race
- Iran detains close ally of former president Ahmadinejad
- Morocco bid: $16bn for 2026 World Cup venues, infrastructure
- Illinois governor race more fierce, costly as primary nears
- North Dakota Sen. Heitkamp: Democratic Party far from dead
- 6N: Wales 14, France 13
- 6N: Wales ekes out 14-13 win over France, finishes 2nd
- Blue Jays' Stroman makes 1st spring training start
- Donations to man who tried to attack Nassar go to 4 groups
- Barbra Streisand says no #MeToo moment marred her life
- 6N: With Grand Slam, Ireland the new king of European rugby
- Calhoun earns place in core of Angels' lineup
- Polish church leader criticizes priest wishing Francis death
- Leah Pritchett packs NHRA schedule by racing in 3 events
- Snow Salah: Liverpool forward scores 4 in win over Watford
- Polls have opened in Russia's Far East for the presidential election in which Vladimir Putin seeks a 4th term
- The great QB Shuffle of 2018 is well under way
- The Latest: Officials identify 4 victims in bridge collapse
- Vandal tags mural created by British graffiti artist Banksy
- Federer edges Coric in 3 sets in Indian Wells semifinals
- UMBC's 16-over-1 upset highlights shifts in college hoops
- Penalty save, own goal keep Schalke in 2nd spot
- Sound familiar? Sons of big leaguers fill Blue Jays' lineup
- The Latest: Firm employed by Trump campaign tapped Facebook
- In-form Rennes rises to 5th with 2-0 win at Bordeaux
- Livery driver shot multiple times by thief who got only $23
- Everybody is chasing Kevin Harvick as NASCAR hits Fontana
- Lukaku, Matic send Man United into FA Cup semifinals
- Jets D Kulikov to have back surgery, miss at least 8 weeks
- Hope for Napoli as Juve is held 0-0 by Spal
- Cellist Yo-Yo Ma to speak at MIT about the role of culture
- Paralympics: Disabled people experience accessibility issues
- Stenson takes 1-shot lead at Bay Hill; Woods 5 back
- UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset
- 2 Romanians sentenced in multistate ATM skimming scheme
- 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Southern California mall
- Shooting prompts lockdown at suburban Cleveland mall
- 54-year-old Laura Davies shoots 9-under 63 in Founders Cup
- Kinkaid stops 38 shots as Devils beat Kings 3-0
- Salah's Liverpool produces desire Mourinho craves from Man U
- The Latest: Shaken shoppers locked in store after shooting
- Bizarre penalty in Porto win, Benfica triumph too
- Pentagon releases names of 7 airmen killed in crash in Iraq
- Teacher apologizes for accidentally firing gun in classroom
- Guatemala mayor slain in ambush
- 6N: No massive fixes needed for sliding England, says Jones
- US, Australia to play 2 men's hoop exhibitions in Melbourne
- Bulls' Markkanen, LaVine, Dunn sitting out against Cavaliers
- Lawmakers say UK should consider postponing Brexit
- Joey Logano cruises to NASCAR Xfinity victory at Fontana
- Governor disagrees with parole of ex-radical who killed cops
- 6N: Sexton finally gets a Grand Slam after missing 2009
- Man found dead in parked California van had criminal history
- Giannis' double-double helps Bucks hold on to beat Hawks
- 10 dead as small plane slams into house in Philippines
- Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico
- Park leads Founders Cup; 54-year-old Davies in contention
- Taiwanese wins gold in university shooting championship in Malaysia
- Beal helps Wizards knock off Pacers 109-102
- Man falls to death in Chicago from 21st floor of building
- Harden, Rockets beat Pelicans for 21st win in 22 games
- Rask, Bruins hand Lightning first SO of season in 3-0 win
- Filppula scores go-ahead goal, Flyers beat Hurricanes 4-2
- Nutivaara's second-period goal lifts Columbus past Ottawa
- Nets blow double-digit lead, still beat Mavs 114-106
- Knicks end 9-game slide with win over Hornets
- Taiwan CDC urges public to pay attention to hand hygiene after 1 meningococcal meningitis death
- Ramirez beats Imam to win WBC 140-pound title
- Filppula scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Flyers beat Hurricanes
- Maple Leafs blank Canadiens for 12th straight home win
- LeBron gets 33 points in triple-double, Cavs beat Bulls
- China's ceremonial legislature appoints Li Keqiang, No. 2 Communist Party leader, to second 5-year term as premier
- Southeast Asia leaders use Australia meet to talk North Korea
- Bridge victim's grieving uncle lashes out at 'incompetence'
- Grizzlies snap 19-game skid with 101-94 win vs Nuggets
- Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar joins St Patrick's Parade
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang appointed to second 5-year term
- Aldridge's 39 points leads Spurs past Wolves, 117-101
- As F1 season begins, Schumacher is still fighting far away
- Woman murders sister-in-law, dumps concrete over the body in New Taipei apt.
- LeBron gets 33 points in triple-double, Cavs beat Bulls
- Neurosurgeon answers questions relating to brain injuries
- Official: 2 polio workers killed in ambush in tribal region
- Dubnyk, Foligno lead Wild over Coyotes
- Utah Jazz beat Sacramento Kings 103-97 for 9th straight win
- Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei and her last-minute partner win Indian Wells
- Hong Kong man who killed girlfriend in Taiwan may never be charged for murder
- Pipo Derani drives Nissan to victory in 12 Hours of Sebring
- Mueller now has memos McCabe kept on Trump dealings
- Hualien’s Dragon Boat Race draws 800 athletes to Taiwan
- Portland wins 12th straight with 100-87 victory over Detroit
- Cook, Green lead depleted Warriors past Suns 124-109
- A's righty Cotton to miss season with Tommy John surgery
- Taiwan-Japan fishery meeting closes in Taipei
- NYCFC improves to 3-0-0 for 1st time in franchise history
- Meier scores winner as Sharks beat Canucks 5-3
- Russia votes as Vladimir Putin eyes 4th presidential term
- India: Pakistan shelling kills 5 family members in Kashmir
- Plan to reactivate retired coal-fired power plant near Keelung in northern Taiwan stirs up controversy
- UMBC basks in 15 minutes of fame as Cinderella of the NCAA
- The Latest: Russian monitors report election irregularities
- Southeast Asia leaders back sanctions against North Korea
- Bark Bracket: Retrievers become top dogs, boosted by UMBC
- TIPPING OFF: Is UMBC ready for another shocker?
- Taliban attack kills 5 Afghan police
- 10 couples, one from Japan, tie the knot in Paiwan marriage ceremony in southern Taiwan
- AP PHOTOS: By Dead Sea, camels graze at Earth's lowest place
- Duterte calls for abandoning International Criminal Court
- Russian President Vladimir Putin casts ballot in presidential election, seeking mandate for 4th term
- At least 4 dead in Philippine hotel fire, hundreds evacuated
- Significant moments in Putin's 18 years of power
- Report: Turkey-backed forces push into Syrian town of Afrin
- Senegal closes schools linked to Turkish cleric in exile
- Turkey's president says allied Syrian forces have taken control of town center of Afrin, driving out Kurdish militia
- '2018 International Tea Culture Exchange Exhibition' kicks off in southern Taiwan
- Mayor Ke wishes Baby, Taiwan’s favorite gorilla, bon voyage
- Rebels suffer first loss of Super Rugby season
- The Latest: Turkey says allied forces reach center of Afrin
- Iran's foreign minister briefly hospitalized
- North Korean diplomat heads to Finland for US talks
- LE MERIDIEN TAIPEI GOES DARK TO THIS EARTH HOUR, SHINE A LIGHT ON CLIMATE ACTION
- Rebensburg wins GS title as winds cancel season-ending race
- Israel says it destroys new Hamas tunnel network in Gaza
- Russian diplomat hints UK lab could be nerve agent source
- Podolski goal powers Vissel Kobe to 1st win in J-League
- Fisheries Agency responds to film about migrant abuse on Taiwan's fishing vessels
- Ethnic violence in Congo's northeast displaces 60,000
- Late Wests try spoils Slater's 300th NRL game for Melbourne
- Promisedland Resort in eastern Taiwan encourages guests to bring along spare stuff for benefit of needy children
- Officials say 1 body found after Kenya building collapse
- At least 13 hurt after car rams into nightclub in Britain
- Abu Dhabi signs $1.45B offshore deal with Total
- Bodies of 2 French skiers found after Swiss Alps avalanche
- In Africa, Trump's firing of Tillerson a new sign of neglect
- Nauert's meteoric rise takes State Department by surprise
- UK lawmaker says Facebook misled Parliament over leaked data
- The Latest: Trump doubts whether McCabe kept memos
- AP Exclusive: Kushner Cos. filed false documents with NYC
- Leonard Bernstein, social activist, is focus of new exhibit
- Syrian Kurdish official: War with Turkey enters "new phase" after its troops enter Afrin
- Domracheva wins biathlon World Cup pursuit race
- Heidi Weng retains cross-country ski World Cup title
- Icardi passes 2 century marks with 4-goal performance
- Egypt censors play 'Before the Revolution,' author appeals
- Sevilla loses 2-1 to Leganes in Spanish league
- Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections
- Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico
- Alves scores late winner as league leader PSG beats Nice 2-1
- Batshuayi strike keeps Dortmund 3rd with win over Hannover
- Syrian President Bashar Assad visits troops in newly-captured areas in eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus
- Winning $457 million Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
- Police: 2 men fatally stabbed in Salvation Army apartment
- Greece: 3 migrant traffickers arrested near Turkey border
- Dallas woman held for bringing boy, 14, into US illegally
- 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend
- UK teacher wins highly competitive $1 million Global Teaching Prize for work with inner city students
- UK teacher wins $1M teaching prize for inner city work
- NCAA Latest: Purdue's Haas warming up, taking pregame shots
- California to get first female and first LGBT Senate leader
- Women in Poland protest plans to tighten anti-abortion law
- Young John Glenn's pillowcase featured planets, stars
- Syria's President Assad visits troops on Ghouta's front line
- Interior secretary defends Japanese comment to congresswoman
- Speedskater Lorentzen wins 500 meters title at World Cup
- Southamption beats Wigan 2-0 in FA Cup in Hughes' 1st game
- At gay nightclub, Russian election draws apathetic response
- Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem, shot dead by police
- Fire at exploded Texas chemical plant being allowed to burn
- Catalan separatist: Swiss model alternative to secession
- German economy minister heads to US with trade war looming
- Tim Weah could make US debut against Paraguay
- Messi leads Barcelona to 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao
- Romania qualifies for 2019 Rugby World Cup after Spain loses
- India-Bangladesh Twenty20 Result
- Condemned inmate's medical condition at center of debate
- Burundi's president sets May date for referendum on power
- Karthik smashes 6 off last ball as India beats Bangladesh
- Exit polls suggest Vladimir Putin has easily won a 4th term, keeping him as Russia's president for 6 more years
- Shi upsets Lin to win All England men's badminton final
- Exit poll say that Vladimir Putin has won the presidential election with more than 70 percent of the vote
- South Korean diplomat says Kim has 'given his word' on nukes
- Russian vote problems: Ballot stuffing, coercion, gimmicks
- India vs. Bangladesh Twenty20 Scoreboard
- Hundreds of Brazilians protest murder of councilwoman
- German auto supplier opens $46.3 million plant in Alabama
- After broken hand, Flight of the Conchords tour postponed
- Osaka beats Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 to win Indian Wells title
- Star flops: Several NBA prospects already bounced from NCAAs
- 3.0-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of central Oklahoma
- Vladimir Putin is addressing supporters in Moscow on his election victory
- Boston Marathon giving runners access to elite racers' music
- Loyola-Chicago savoring sweet NCAAs after grassroots rebuild
- Putin says Russia is ready to cooperate with Britain to investigate ex-spy's poisoning
- Putin rejects British accusations of Russian involvement in ex-spy's poisoning as 'nonsense'
- Harvick's four-peat chances hurt by early damage in Fontana
- The Latest: Victims, suspect lived at Salvation Army complex
- Man United faces Spurs, Chelsea plays Southampton in FA Cup
- The Latest: Truex wins 1st stage at Fontana; Harvick wrecks
- Kirui of Kenya, Gedo of Ethiopia win Los Angeles Marathon
- Twins SS Polanco suspended 80 games for drug violation
- 11th-seeded Syracuse beats 3rd-seeded Michigan State 55-53
- MacKinnon scores twice, Avalanche beat reeling Red Wings 5-1
- Ronaldo scores 4 goals as Madrid beats Girona 6-3
- Report: Italians seize NGO migrant rescue ship in Sicily
- Death penalty for drug traffickers part of Trump opioid plan
- Bridge collapse: Out on errands, killed in an instant
- The last roars are for Rory McIlroy at Bay Hill
- Karlsson's hat trick helps Vegas beat Flames 4-0
- Woods makes a brief run at Bay Hill until a big miss
- No. 2 seed North Carolina upset by 7-seed Texas A&M in NCAAs, second straight year reigning champ misses Sweet 16
- Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Bruins sign US Olympic star Ryan Donato to entry-level deal
- Myanmar leader welcomed to Australian Parliament House
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Kucherov scores 2 to lift Lightning to 3-1 win over Oilers
- Australian wildfires raze dozens of homes
- BC-GLF--Bay Hill Scores
- Van Riemsdyk lifts Hurricanes past Islanders, 4-3
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Twins SS Polanco banned 80 games after positive drug test
- Comeback for the ages: Nevada edges Cincinnati 75-73
- Davis leads Pelicans past Celtics 108-89
- Simmonds scores 2 goals, helps lift Flyers past Capitals 6-3
- Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying retains women's singles crown in All England Open
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Park wins Founders Cup, 54-year-old Davies ties for 2nd
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- AP PHOTOS: From flags to carpets, red rules Chinese politics
- Fire at Manila hotel and casino kills at least 3 workers
- 10 Things to Know for Monday
- Harden scores 34 as Rockets hold off Timberwolves 129-120
- Senators want to know how FAA approved open-door flights
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Japan's February exports, imports grow amid trade war fears
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Cold front to bring mercury down to 8 degrees in Taiwan by Thursday
- Underdog UMBC falls to Kansas State 50-43
- Century-old shipwreck found in Lake Erie, 8 died in sinking
- Blues rally for 5-4 overtime win over Blackhawks
- US, S Korea and Japan discuss denuclearization, summit talks
- Poll: Public favor for Taiwan independence sours
- China appoints US-trained economist head of central bank
- Authorities in Austin, Texas, say an explosion has injured at least 2 people, but they haven't determined the cause.
- China's next economic czar: Harvard-trained Xi adviser
- Laine scores twice, matches Ovechkin for NHL goal lead
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- Taiwan film 'Take Me To the Moon' wins Osaka Asian Film Festival award
- The Latest: Another explosion reported in bomb-wary Austin
- Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear
- Kucherov scores 2 to lift Lightning to 3-1 win over Oilers
- Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died
- FSU comeback and payback as Seminoles oust top-seeded Xavier
- Vietnam trying ex-Politburo member over oil giant's losses
- China appoints US-trained central banker
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Greenpeace says brands refusing to reveal palm oil sources
- Ducks move into third in Pacific with 4-2 win over Devils
- Fire at Philippine hotel-casino out, death toll raised to 5
- Asian markets mixed following Wall Street gains
- Today in History
- Stunning video of Kapok trees in bloom filmed in southern Taiwan
- China names former missile force commander defense minister
- Florida State rallies to beat top-seeded Xavier in 2nd round
- 6 months after Mexico quake some still camp outside homes
- Through Sunday, March 18, 2018
- Heather Nauert on the rise as a voice in US diplomatic corps
- Maduro's cryptocurrency 'genius' once pushed US sanctions
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Shutdown looming, Congress and White House seek budget deal
- AP Exclusive: Kushner Cos. filed false NYC housing paperwork
- Trail Blazers win 13th straight, beat Clippers 122-109
- This Week: Fed statement, leading indicators, new home sales
- What to expect from Putin and a resurgent Russia
- Two Vietnamese dumped by smugglers found dead on Taiwan's East Coast
- Robots break new ground in construction industry
- After 2016 election, US poised to fight fake news - in Kenya
- Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
- Asian markets mixed following Wall Street gains
- Another explosion injures 2 in Texas capital; cause unclear
- BC-GLF--LPGA-Founders Cup Scores
- Trump jabs Mueller, but White House says firing not in works
- China appoints US-trained central banker
- Wallabies back Hunt fined for "low-level" breach of conduct
- Taiwan appoints new MAC minister amid tense cross-strait relations with China
- Major League Soccer
- Naomi Osaka on her way up with first pro tennis title
- UMBC's NCAA fairytale ends but memories will last forever
- What's an NCAA Tournament upset worth? Units = big bucks
- Trail Blazers soar to 13th straight victory, top Clippers
- Israeli man stabbed in Jerusalem attack dies in hospital
- Putin's huge victory deflates, divides Russian opposition
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Pink azaleas flower in Wulai, Taiwan
- Osaka train decked out to celebrate anniversary of Taiwan's airport MRT
- Tennessee loses, NC State headed to Sweet 16
- What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness
- Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
- Japan PM's approval ratings dive over land sale scandal
- Syria monitors: Turkish-allied militiamen looting in Afrin
- West Virginia House gives up on Taiwan trade agreement in favor of MoU with China
- Egypt: 4 troops, 36 Islamic militants killed in Sinai battle
- Seize short window of opportunity to watch fireflies in Danongdafu Forest Park in eastern Taiwan
- Column: Another victim of Russian doping bites the dust
- Israel arrests French Consulate employee for Gaza smuggling
- The Latest: Russian authorities punish ballot stuffing
- Indonesia faces challenge to seizure of yacht wanted by US
- EasyCards in Taipei add function to link bank accounts
- Chinese netizens go bananas after Beijing Walmart lists Taiwan as separate country
- The Latest: EU's Mogherini warns Turkey over Syria's Afrin
- AP Interview: Zimbabwe's new opposition leader faces vote
- Britain slams 'absurd' Russian denials of spy poisoning
- In the Seychelles, coral reefs face climate change threat
- Keith O'Brien, first cardinal to recuse himself from a conclave because of a personal scandal has died
- Final Russian election results: Putin wins 4th presidential term with 76.6 percent of vote, his highest score ever
- Fake Hepatitis B vaccines found at Ugandan health facilities
- Scottish cardinal who recused himself from conclave dies
- Turkish embassy in Denmark attacked with firebombs
- Europe auto industry group warns of Brexit implications
- France's government to fight racism and anti-Semitism online
- Taiwan blows away competition at World Balloon Convention with 2 golds
- Freezing weather causes flight, train delays in Romania
- S.Korea prosecutors seek arrest warrant for ex-President Lee
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- President Trump and President Tsai should meet to affirm US-Taiwan partnership: Analysts
- Firefighter who evacuated hundreds on 9/11 dies of cancer
- Jim Carrey criticized for portrait believed to be Sanders
- Maine fire department ordered to 'stand down' over old gear
- Hillary Clinton explains comments about women voters
- Pitbull to speak at United Nations about global water crisis
- Dior men's designer Kris Van Assche departs after 11 years
- China threatens 'military pressure' after Trump signs Taiwan Travel Act
- Afghan officials: Bombs attached to motorbikes kill 4 people
- The Latest: Russia tells UK: provide proof or apologize
- Italy seizes Spanish rescue boat that defied Libyan threats
- Iran sentences Sufi to death over killing of 3 policemen
- Trump candidate for UN migration agency: Judge my actions
- Bolivia takes sea access dispute with Chile to world court
- Shiffrin's $738,000 tops skiing World Cup prize money list
- Fight for control of Newell draws in Icahn
- World Rugby looking into controversial referee appointment
- EU negotiator says sides have agreed 'large part' of Brexit treaty
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- OSCE observers: Russia's presidential election conducted openly but in an 'overly controlled' environment
- Ronaldo versus Messi: Scoring race heats up in Spain
- The Latest: Negotiators make breakthrough in Brexit talks
- British envoy David Davis hails 'significant step' toward Brexit agreement
- John McCain defends Mueller, 'critical' he completes probe
- Pianist Rueibin Chen to reinterpret Taiwanese folk songs using classical music
- Bill Murray takes nap at SXSW premiere of 'Isle of Dogs'
- Germany rejects idea of sanctions on Schroeder over Russia
- Amazon Go execs share insights into shopper behavior
- $1.8M settlement proposed for teen hurt when fair ride broke
- James Patterson donating $2 million to classroom libraries
- Taiwan’s Yulon ranked inside top 100 most valuable auto brands by Brand Finance
- ASEAN and Australia announce cooperative framework for South China Sea
- Austin police chief to "Good Morning America": Latest explosion caused by tripwire and showed "different level of skill"
- Pope Francis condemns prostitution as torture
- Mayor says both men hurt in latest Austin bombing are white, unlike minority victims of three previous attacks
- The Latest: Police say tripwire caused latest Austin blast
- Navratilova 'angry' at pay gap to McEnroe for BBC work
- Damaging hail and tornadoes threatened for southeast US
- Volkswagen to build new SUV at Chattanooga plant
- No California law requiring students learn Arabic numbers
- Putin says Russia will not engage in arms race and will seek constructive relations with other countries
- UK police: No forced entry in Russian businessman death
- Police chief: Two men injured in latest Austin bombing were pushing or riding bicycles when the device detonated
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Center for Archaeology Research opens in southern Taiwan
- Supreme Court agrees to hear immigration law detention case
- Supreme Court leaves in place ruling reviving Flint lawsuits
- Markets Right Now: Facebook leads tech companies lower
- Eddie Redmayne announces birth of second child, a boy
- Supreme Court rejects challenge to Arizona death penalty law
- Egypt, Sudan vow to cooperate as Ethiopia builds Nile dam
- Supreme Court won't upend Arizona licenses for immigrants
- After Afrin victory, Turkey's president vows to expand military operations into other Kurdish-held areas in Syria, Iraq
- UN mission on Lebanon-Israel border marks 40th anniversary
- AP names Nancy Benac as White House news editor
- YouTubers KSI, Logan Paul agree to box in UK, US
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- United Soccer League
- Not handy? Walmart offers TV installers, furniture builders
- US stocks slide Facebook drags technology companies lower
- Cambridge Analytica, "fake news to the next level"
- 'Broken Girls' mixes supernatural tale with gripping mystery
- Slovaks want joint team with Italy in slain journalist case
- Brazil to play Austria in final warmup game for World Cup
- Why reverse mortgages are a harder sell now
- In US-run drill, Iraqi SWAT team taught to respond to bombs
- German soccer club's ex-coach suggests attack sped up exit
- EU trade chief demands exemption from US steel tariffs
- Greek court convicts Syrian man of Islamic State membership
- Astori 'tragedy' weighs on Italy as rebuilding process opens
- Altuve, Astros finalize $163.5M, 7-year contract
- US college student missing in Bermuda, police issue flyers
- Dunford lands in Afghanistan to review US military campaign
- Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
- Austin, Texas, police chief says "trip wire" used on latest bomb, area is safe after sweep by law enforcement
- Police chief: We have "seen similarities" in the latest Austin bomb and three that detonated previously
- California pension fund faces pressure to divest from guns
- Canada announces peacekeeping mission in Mali
- Facebook shares sink more than 6 percent on privacy issues
- John Cena shares his love for kids and how they inspire him
- Austrian court to consider 3rd gender identity in records
- The Latest: former Cambridge Analytica employee opens up
- White House names deputy chief for policy
- UN aid chief: Humanitarian needs have doubled in Congo
- Kekuta Manneh added to US roster for Paraguay game March 27
- Our interstellar visitor likely came from 2-star system
- French ambassador to Poland thanks climber who rescued woman
- President of billionaire's firm resigns amid sexism lawsuit
- Greitens wants criminal trial moved up to April 3
- Review: Jack White gets even weirder on new album
- The Latest: NYC launches investigation into Kushner Cos.
- After huge win, will Putin try to stay in power for life?
- Fed set to raise rates as Powell gives 1st news conference
- John Oliver spoofs Pence picture book about bunny
- Fifth Harmony going on 'hiatus,' members to go solo
- Woman charged after being found with 6 near Canada border
- Lyon risks season ban by UEFA for fan racism, disorder
- Oklahoma court removes some language in Pruitt FOIA ruling
- Jury selection for Bill Cosby retrial delayed until April 2
- Eva Longoria weaves empowerment throughout her clothing line
- Father of boy with Down syndrome suing Boy Scouts
- Police: 4 dead in road accident in southern Netherlands
- 'Hamilton' and 'Dear Evan Hansen' stars release new song
- Finnish FM: North, South Korean envoys in talks in Finland
- Prosecutors review charges in Salvation Army stabbing
- For menopause sex discomfort, gel worked as well as hormone
- Yemeni officials: UAE-backed force expanding reach in south
- Zimbabwe's leader calls out those stashing millions overseas
- UN: Philippines' pullout from ICC is effective in 1 year
- Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona
- Trump bans US use of Venezuelan cryptocurrency
- Pope tells 3 new bishops: no politicking, no high society
- Professor accused of assaulting disabled man pleads guilty
- Samsung launches 2nd appliance line at S. Carolina facility
- Group seeks probe of prosecutor's office over Weinstein case
- Get Started: 5 tips for last-minute business tax filers
- Videos show an assured Assad driving himself to Syria battle
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- The Latest: Self-driving tests halted after pedestrian dies.
- Watchdog blasts Denver sheriff's response to inmate's death
- Finland: Coast guard gives unsteady fawn a hand off ice
- With security measures, urban schools avoid mass shootings
- Judge dismisses Tennessee lawsuit over refugee resettlement
- The Latest: Dems reject Dreamer provision for spending bill
- EU reluctant to amend Iran nuclear pact, sees security risk
- Lottery won't appeal Powerball ruling keeping name private
- Steve Wynn settled with second woman over sex allegations
- Former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon says on Twitter that she is running for governor in New York
- Merkel in Poland for talks on EU future, security
- G-20 ministers convene in Argentina
- 'Sex in the City' star Cynthia Nixon running for governor
- AP Explains: What's next after Turkey seizes Syria's Afrin
- Pompeo meets with ousted Tillerson at State Department
- Ex-official: Chances missed to save boy encased in concrete
- Woman says Steven Seagal sexually assaulted her at audition
- Longtime leader in Montenegro to run for presidency in April
- The Latest: White House says no talk of firing Mueller
- The Latest: Trump drops in on New Hampshire firefighters
- Nissan to add second shift making vans at Mississippi plant
- Tennessee church shooting suspect indicted on 43 counts
- Jurisdiction issue delays Juelz Santana's detention hearing
- Injured Watson set to miss England's rugby tour of SAfrica
- The Latest: Victims' families urge end to gun investments
- Palestinian leader calls US ambassador a 'son of a dog'
- Tribeca to hold 'Schindler's List,' 'Scarface' reunions
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Numbers reveal breadth of investigation into Texas bombings
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Cuba opens wholesale market to sell basic staples
- Joint World Cup bidders: Trump hasn't sparked voter concerns
- ISIS-linked suspect arrested in Colombia showed hate online
- Abortion impasse could shut down effort to reduce premiums
- US agent goes on trial in Mexican teen cross-border killing
- Court filing claims Education Dept illegally got SSN data
- The Latest: Prosecutors say Weinstein probe is active
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Macedonia overturns terror convictions of ethnic Albanians
- Want to avoid the flu while flying? Try a window seat
- Florida governor signs major bill to combat opioid epidemic
- Cyprus Co-Operative Bank up for sale
- Trey Songz arrested in Los Angeles for alleged assault
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Norwegian aluminum maker apologizes for pollution in Brazil
- Comedy Central's Klepper gathers with gun activists
- Muslim engineer sues after Kansas flap over Malaysian flag
- Mexico rights agency: Police were complicit in 2011 killings
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: Seagal lawyer says sex assault allegations false
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Promotional products company Geiger buying UK's BTC Group
- Banker Gaetano Micciche elected Serie A president
- The Latest: Bermuda police find body amid search for student
- Facebook and Newell Brands skid while Orbotech climbs
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Romney seeks Marriott post he can't hold as a US Senator
- Mississippi governor signs nation's most restrictive abortion law, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks
- Man who fled to Mexico with teen soon headed to Pennsylvania
- Bermuda police confirm they have found the body of missing US student Mark Dombroski, no cause of death announced
- Mississippi imposing nation's toughest 15-week abortion ban
- NC may test food near Chemours plant for industrial chemical
- Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
- The Latest: Norfolk Southern clearing derailed freight cars
- Trump wants more traffickers put to death. Can he do that?
- Central Indiana woman gets 120 years for killing 2 children
- Column: Winning makes McIlroy as good as he already was
- Lawyer who alleged 'plot' to frame Trump joins legal team
- BC-US--Index, US
- Tunisia: Officials say man blew himself up after standoff
- Charles Manson's remains cremated following court battle
- Country music journalist Hazel Smith dies at age 83
- Former congressman from Hawaii quits GOP, citing Trump
- Karrie Webb gets US Women's Open spot
- Ex-employee sues celebrity chef, claiming sexual harassment
- The Latest: Mississippi governor lauds abortion restrictions
- Britain's information commissioner plans to seek a warrant to access servers of data mining firm Cambridge Analytica
- Publisher Tronc names CEO Dearborn chairman of board
- Braves send down top prospect OF Acuna
- Short-term rates rise at weekly US Treasury auction
- Mississippi's only abortion clinic sues state after governor signs nation's most restrictive abortion law
- NTSB urges ban on copter flights with unsafe harness systems
- Kevin Love to return for Cavaliers against Milwaukee
- Box Office Top 20: 'Black Panther' bests 'Tomb Raider'
- The Latest: Cuomo touts 'wins' as Cynthia Nixon enters race
- The Latest: Alabama officials warn of severe weather
- Business Highlights
- Trump Org. partner in India accused of bilking investors
- AP source: MLB hopes for Yanks-Red Sox in London in 2019
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Police assemble patchwork of clues in hunt for Austin bomber
- Battered east braces for wintry wallop on 1st day of spring
- McDonald's reaches settlement in 'joint-employer' lawsuit
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- AP Source: Panthers reach 3-year deal with WR Jarius Wright
- Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- FBI comes up empty at site of legendary Civil War gold
- Uruguay prosecutor wants charges against ex vice president
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- The Latest: 8 Security Council members demand Syria action
- UK official to seek access to Cambridge Analytica's servers
- EPA pledges new plan on contaminant from non-stick coatings
- Romanian police probe 'suspicious' death of journalist
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Authorities: Brother of teen charged in Florida school shooting has been arrested for trespassing at the same school
- Federer hopes the Laver Cup will be a hit on US soil
- Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school
- D-backs ace Greinke won't start opener, gets time to recover
- UN rights chief: Syria siege involved 'war crimes'
- Spieth, Reed drawn in same group at Match Play
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Tigers top prospect Perez expected to miss at least 3 months
- Philanthropist Allen announces discovery of USS Juneau
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Aum cult members face execution for Tokyo subway gas attack
- US-South Korean military exercises to begin April 1
- Dodger Stadium adding Kirk Gibson seat to commemorate '88 HR
- Oladipo helps Pacers rally past Lakers 110-100
- Jets sign LB Brandon Copeland, re-sign DL Xavier Cooper
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Rinne stops 35 in Predators' 4-0 win over Sabres
- Embiid, Simmons lead 76ers past Hornets 108-94
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- LeBron gets triple-double, Cavs beat Bucks without Lue
- Scandal-plagued Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection with buyout offer in hand
- China's Xi Jinping strikes nationalistic tone in closing address to parliament session that lifted term limits on rule
- Heavy rain advisory issued for 11 counties and cities in Taiwan
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection
- Teen who used 'affluenza' defense set for release April 2
- Atkinson scores in OT to lift Blue Jackets past Bruins, 5-4
- China's Xi strikes nationalistic tone in parliament address
- Crabbe, LeVert lead Nets over Grizzlies 118-115
- Hardaway, Beasley lead Knicks past depleted Bulls, 110-92
- AP Photos: China governed from the shadows and silhouettes
- Luongo gets 3rd shutout, Panthers beat Canadiens 2-0
- A-Rod: Yankees' "breathtaking" offense could break records
- Taiwan-Japan revise bilateral fishery agreement around Diaoyu Islands
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Wild night in Miami: Heat top Nuggets 149-141 in 2 OTs
- Premier Li Keqiang promises China's economy 'will open even wider,' Beijing will eliminate import tariffs on drugs
- China's premier promises 'wider opening' of economy
- Carter's second goal gives Kings 4-3 OT win over Wild
- Wild night in Miami: Heat top Nuggets 149-141 in 2 OTs
- Winter storm forces altered travel plans for NCAA Tournament
- Envoy says Maldives will not extend state of emergency
- Quick challenge for Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban
- The Latest: Tokyo subway workers mark gas attack anniversary
- Wikipedia kowtows to China by removing Taiwan's status as a country on GDP page
- Today in History
- National Basketball Association
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says, 'We don't want to see a trade war' with U.S., hope to negotiate disputes
- Missouri man seeks second reprieve from Supreme Court
- Northern Brazil overwhelmed by desperate, hungry Venezuelans
- Jury selection starts for men accused of Kansas bomb plot
- Florida school shooting survivors set to speak at Harvard
- Judge to weigh agreement that would allow museum's art sale
- Amish leader wants hair-cutting convictions overturned
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Sweet science: Putting corn syrup to work on Earth's origins
- Needs go unmet 6 months after Maria hit Puerto Rico
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Aldridge's double-double fuels Spurs by Warriors, 89-75
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Griffin's big third quarter helps Pistons top Kings 106-90
- Xi warns Taiwan may face 'punishment of history' for remaining a free, democratic nation
- Border wall, Hudson River project hold up spending bill
- Taiwan's MAC urges China to release Lee Ming-che, one year after his arrest
- Predators beat Sabres 4-0, improve to 14-0-1 in last 15
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Authorities hunting clues ask Austin bomber to talk to them
- National Hockey League
- Crown prince seeks Saudi image makeover on grand US tour
- In NH and Iowa, Trump eyes 2020 re-election as midterms loom
- Numbers reveal breadth of investigation into Texas bombings
- Supreme Court takes up challenge by crisis pregnancy centers
- First lady to hold first public event on cyberbullying
- Senate intelligence leaders aim to prevent election hacking
- GOP leaders have yet to move to protect special counsel
- Authorities appear no closer to finding Austin bomber
- Ekman-Larsson's two late goals lead Coyotes past Flames
- Through Monday, March 19, 2018
- Indian wildlife sanctuary sees jump in one-horned rhinos
- Okon quits as Central Coast coach in Australia' A-League
- MMA gym owner Xu Xiaodong pummels 'Wing Chun Master'
- China's premier appeals to US to 'act rationally' over trade
- The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, has died after 'age-related complications'
- Lawyer: Kim murder suspect thought smearing face was prank
- India says 39 workers abducted in Iraq in 2015 dead
- In Egypt election, el-Sissi imposes stability over democracy
- World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
- Loyola returns home for Sweet 16 prep as talk of Chicago
- Matchups get managed, even in meaningless spring games
- Taiwan greenlights restart of No.2 nuclear plant’s second reactor
- Briton in Cambodian wild party case given suspended sentence
- Islamabad still mulling Kabul's offer of talks, overtures
- Leagues, casinos lobby states for cut of legal sports bets
- Photo of the Day: Taipei's Fuxing North Road
- Asian shares mixed as some recover from earlier slump
- Egypt election sacrifices democracy for stability
- Trial beginning for US agent in cross-border killing of teen
- Crash marks 1st death involving fully autonomous vehicle
- South Korean boy band GOT7 will perform in Taipei in June
- Egypt's censors lift ban on play 'Before The Revolution'
- Low-key US-S Korea military drills ahead of N Korea summits
- Moscow awaits Russian diplomats ordered to leave Britain
- China's Orwellian social credit system will ban citizens from trains, planes
- Former French president Sarkozy quizzed over allegations he received illegal financing from Libya, says judicial source
- Papuan teen dies hours after release from Indonesia jail
- Former French president Sarkozy in police custody - source
- On the menu for McDonald's: Cut greenhouse gas emissions
- Buddhist temple in Taiwan's Penghu accidentally installs 'Nazi' swastika
- South Korean K-Pop singers to perform in North Korea
- IS claims responsibility for Afghan sports stadium explosion
- Ban overturned, Rabada available for 3rd test v Australia
- U.S. sends Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alex Wong to Taiwan
- Norwegian minister resigns after Facebook post uproar
- Pakistani court orders arrest of cleric over violent rally
- Ryanair takes stake in Lauda's new Austrian airline
- Syria monitors: IS militants seize Damascus neighborhood
- Last Male Northern White Rhino Dies
- Taiwan police successfully help American woman find her nanny after 53 years
- Taiwan export orders drop for first time in 19 months
- Three Taiwanese women arrested in Japan for smuggling gold in their bras
- Pakistani ex-dictator's party seeks security for his return
- Germany doubts EU will be exempt from Trump steel tariffs
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles southwestern Taiwan
- Kremlin shrugs off White House refusal to congratulate Putin
- UK households get some relief as inflation dips
- England weak in key areas as World Cup approaches
- ICC: Philippines withdrawal won't affect preliminary probe
- Former Indonesian student at Taiwan Tech named in 100 Asian Scientists
- Faulty fuel pump blamed for ferry stranded for 5 hours
- Greece: Turkish national runs across border while drunk
- The Latest: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt
- The Latest: Turkey's Erdogan criticizes US over Syrian Kurds
- Nigeria failed to act on warnings of mass abduction: Report
- EU asylum applications drop to pre-migrant wave levels
- Moldova: 2 dead in explosion in Moldovan capital
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Does the pope own the Vatican brand? Spain, so far, says yes
- US could offer Taiwan F-15C fighter jets
- Spring-themed cake for Prince Harry, Meghan's spring wedding
- Austrian faces fine for calling police officers 'smurfs'
- Russian court: Telegram app must cooperate with spy agency
- UN calls on Turkey to end state of emergency
- Trade war fears weigh on investor sentiment in Germany
- 'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller set for early prison release
- Thai court sentences Laotian drug kingpin to life in prison
- Survivor of school shooting to use 'white privilege'
- Slovak president rejects proposal for new government
- Yomiuri Giants donate to Taiwan earthquake reconstruction
- The Latest: Weather service assessing storm damage
- University of Maine gets $10M gift for engineering building
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Putin orders Russian diplomats to seek doping rule changes
- Canadian food festival kicks off at Caesar Park Hotel Banqiao
- Severely burned New York teen dies over a year after crash
- Frederica von Stade to star in opera about Alzheimer's
- Dismissal sought for 11K cases tied to drug lab scandal
- Bud the elephant dies of respiratory infection
- Slovenia govt' formally ends term after leader resigns
- Romanian police order toxicology tests on dead journalist
- New documentary unveils the life of Vietnamese migrant workers In Taiwan
- Vatican plants 10 chapels for Venice Architecture Biennale
- Jailed Catalan separatist ready to drop bid to be new leader
- Greece awaits response on Macedonia name dispute proposals
- Northeast braces for wintry wallop on 1st day of spring
- UK's info chief looking into Cambridge Analytica, Facebook
- UK is infused with Russian money, making a crackdown hard
- Republican lawmakers propose banning all abortions in Ohio
- Merkel: Ireland can rely on Germany in Brexit talks
- Egyptian court rules Uber, Careem illegal; appeal expected
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Latest: Injuries reported in shooting at Maryland school
- Pope to perform Holy Thursday foot-wash rite at Rome prison
- Father: Jailed Palestinian teen protester in good spirits
- Markets Right Now: Banks, energy stocks lead early gains
- The Latest: UK parliament asks Zuckerberg to testify
- Milan, Turin discussing possible 2026 Olympic bid with CONI
- Police have sent a hazardous materials team to an Austin FedEx facility after a report of a suspicious package
- Facebook under pressure again, UK promises investigation
- Donors raise $560 million for Gaza water treatment plant
- Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
- California city seeks exemption from state's sanctuary law
- The Latest: Facebook shares under pressure again
- German pensions to rise by more than 3 percent this year
- National Basketball Association
- NYC transit worker dies in fall; rush-hour delays ensue
- How to read between the lines of Airbnb listings
- National Basketball Association
- In Brexit talks, unity has been EU's trump card over Britain
- US pastor faces 35 years in jail in Turkey for terror links
- Tom Berman named news director for US Central region
- Indexes rise a day after a stumble, but Facebook falls again
- 'Bishop's Pawn' is Steve Berry's most personal novel to date
- Bar owner says US student not drunk before disappearance
- San Francisco could become largest US city to ban fur sales
- Police: Woman mauled by coyote, left 'drenched in blood'
- The Latest: Aid groups: Migrants stranded by EU-Turkey deal
- Nebraska motel managers sentenced for enslaving nephew
- UK air force Red Arrows jet in 'incident' at air base
- Drumroll please: It's Sir Ringo as ex-Beatle knighted
- The Latest: Ryan hoping for Thursday vote on spending bill
- The Latest: Scientist says West had access to nerve agent
- Michigan mom pleads guilty after second death of a child
- US to supply emergency food, medicine to Venezuelan migrants
- Erratic Chicano writer who vanished focus of new documentary
- Blue Jays name veteran LHP Happ as opening day starter
- Two Mississippi Republicans say governor will appoint Cindy Hyde-Smith to U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Thad Cochran
- Larry Kwong, Asian pioneer in NHL, dies in Canada at 94
- Russian opposition leader Navalny seeks brother's release
- The Latest: Florida dad turns in assault weapons in buy-back
- Athletics director charged with theft of high school funds
- AP sources: MS gov will name Hyde-Smith to Senate vacancy
- Renee Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland for film
- Evacuations ordered as powerful storm nears California
- The Latest: Court skeptical of crisis pregnancy center law
- How travelers can beat crowds and help reduce overtourism
- What's likely as Fed meeting ends and Powell takes questions
- German prosecutors search automaker BMW's HQ in diesel probe
- Kremlin: Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on re-election
- Enigmatic Dead Sea Scroll makes rare show in Jerusalem
- Fins up! Georgia Aquarium to create shark habitat in Atlanta
- Groups sue over decision to lift US ban on elephant trophies
- The Latest: Trump calls Putin on re-election victory
- The Latest: Lawyers debate 15-week abortion ban in court
- Pakistan bans TV host for 3 months over false report
- Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to Austin
- The Latest: Trump says Saudi Arabia is a great friend to US
- Trump says he wants to meet with Russia's Putin in 'not too distant future' to talk 'arms race,' North Korea
- New Chipotle marketing hire oversaw Taco Bell's Doritos taco
- Google closes on $2.4 billion Chelsea Market purchase in NYC
- Longtime journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Les Payne dies
- Vermont resort for 'Bachelor Winter Games' ordered to close
- The Latest: Trump team makes overture to high-profile lawyer
- Trump says he wants to meet with Russia's Putin soon
- Armed man holed up in restaurant near Princeton University
- U.S. judge temporarily blocks Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks, the most restrictive in nation
- 'The Crown' producers say sorry to stars after pay row
- Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Australian woman in July turns himself in; no word on charges
- The Latest: Senators share election security recommendations
- Interest strong in running for Congress in Pennsylvania
- Minneapolis officer who shot Australian woman turns self in
- Death certificate shows teen died of asphyxia, strangulation
- Kostner's potential farewell subplot to world championships
- Ashes of Stephen Hawking to be placed in Westminster Abbey
- Jail roster: Minneapolis officer charged with murder, manslaughter in Australian woman's death
- Romania court orders TV station to pay damages to prosecutor
- The Latest: Minneapolis officer booked on murder charge
- Yemeni man seeks Guantanamo release after 16 years
- Free-roaming hippo transported to zoo in southern Mexico
- WHO says tainted food outbreak threatens 16 African nations
- Nick Pope: From non-league to potential England WCup starter
- Syrian TV: Rocket fired on government-controlled neighborhood of Damascus kills 24, wounds 15
- Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever
- The Latest: Storm has landscapers trading rakes for plows
- European countries criticize US protectionism at G-20 summit
- 'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: Which one of you is Cinderella?
- White House celebrates birthday as Barron Trump turns 12
- 100s honor lives of women killed at California vet center
- Canada proposes tightening controls on gun sales
- Syrian TV says at least 35 civilians killed in rebel attack targeting market on edge of capital, updating earlier toll
- Federal official calls air bag replacement rates 'uneven'
- Foxconn selects general contractor, engineering consultants
- DeVos: School safety panel will have 4 Cabinet secretaries
- New travel costs revealed for EPA head amid ongoing scrutiny
- Russia grounds planes similar to the one that crashed
- Greenpeace says felling of ipe tree is damaging Amazon
- Study finds obesity robs the tongue of taste buds in mice
- Peter G. Peterson's family says the billionaire and philanthropist who raised awareness about U.S. debt has died at 91
- Valverde takes Tour of Catalonia lead with 2nd-stage win
- Tulsa man convicted in hate-crime death admits hit-and-run
- Turkey: Ship to drill soon for gas in sea near Cyprus
- Judge orders Kansas dad fighting deportation to be freed
- Maldives authorities charge the country's former dictator and two top judges with terrorism amid state of emergency
- Defense in Pulse shooting trial centers on FBI agent's words
- Peter Peterson, billionaire and philanthropist, dies at 91
- Pippa Mann returns to Dale Coyne Racing for Indianapolis 500
- Ukrainian lawmakers must leave guns outside parliament
- McCain daughter with her dad: 'No place I would rather be'
- The Latest: Trial begins for Border Patrol agent in shooting
- Italian fashion chamber working toward sustainability goals
- Mexican regulators accuse companies of fixing condom prices
- Germany returns 3,000-year-old wooden Olmec busts to Mexico
- Mandated study of Dakota Access line to miss completion goal
- Judge harshly criticizes Kobach during contempt hearing
- Nova's Wright, 76ers' Brown formed friendship in West Bank
- Judge won't dismiss 'Apprentice' contestant suit vs. Trump
- Cambridge Analytica: We designed Trump campaign strategy
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- The board of data mining firm Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending an investigation
- Former All Black Dylan Mika dies at 45
- Timeline of unarmed Australian Justine Damond's shooting
- Former Boise pastor charged with violating no-contact order
- Chinese dissident, official trade barbs at UN rights body
- The Latest: Jury selection starts in Kansas bomb plot case
- Ground shipments undergo limited security checks
- Ex-Playboy model wants to discuss alleged Trump relationship
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Top Greek prosecutor seeks retrial for ex-statistics chief
- Cynthia Nixon takes aim at Cuomo in 1st campaign event
- APNewsBreak: Key design change put construction of bridge that collapsed over budget, behind schedule, documents show
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- APNewsBreak: Key design change stymied bridge cost, schedule
- Test reveals why female lion in Oklahoma zoo sprouted a mane
- Craft brewers sue over NC law that takes away sales control
- Guatemala removes investigators from anti-corruption panel
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- BlackBerry and SandRidge climb while Facebook dips
- Ben Carson on $31K dining set: I left details up to my wife
- Greece: Woman wanted in Malta journalist's death surrenders
- 4 billboards inside Ottawa: Fans want Senators owner out
- Nielsens illustrate how the popularity of political shows
- Nielsen's top programs for March 12-18
- Column: Poulter a 'match play ninja' only when playing well
- Inglaterra débil en varias áreas con miras al Mundial
- The Latest: Candidates pack Pennsylvania's US House races
- Full statement from Justine Ruszczyk Damond's family
- Balkans tour by Russian bikers loyal to Putin stirs unease
- Catholic bishop and priests arrested in Brazil
- Cosby lawyers: No T-shirts, flowers or slogans at retrial
- Helio Castroneves tests new Indy car in break from new gig
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- LePage says he had 'zero' involvement in transfer of logs
- Discovery of USS Juneau wreckage provides some closure
- Man hit girl with screwdriver, dragged her behind car
- 3 Ecuadorean soldiers killed by homemade explosive
- The Latest: US DOT to audit ill-fated Florida bridge project
- Storms strike college, leave trail of damage across South
- Utility investigates coal silo failure at New Mexico plant
- FedEx beats profit forecasts, raises 12-month outlook
- Montana pipeline protester avoids jail, must pay restitution
- Trump tariffs set off industry scramble for exemptions
- Arizona death brings calls for more autonomous vehicle rules
- The Latest: San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur
- Ernst seeks Pentagon answers about kid-on-kid sex assaults
- Business Highlights
- Bolivia president wants dialogue with Chile over coastline
- The Latest: US Senate announcement set in Mississippi
- Trump rails against sanctuary cities amid immigration talks
- Senate turns back resolution limiting US military in Yemen
- Emails show FEMA silent amid chaos after Hurricane Maria
- Hospital cited over woman left in cold in hospital gown
- Tracy McGrady enshrined in Magic Hall of Fame
- Brazil to vaccinate entire country against yellow fever
- Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal
- Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy could bring new wave of accusers
- Eyewear website operator admits guilt in online fraud, again
- Immigrant arrested in widely seen video is released for now
- Assailants cut Mexican students' hair; 13 evacuate drug zone
- Fox military analyst says network makes him ashamed
- Nordstrom ends buyout talks with members of founder's family
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Jets' Dylan Donahue checked into rehab after 2 DUI arrests
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation
- French Open prize money increases to more than $48 million
- Els says Tiger playing well validates previous generational
- Iranian man charged with evading US sanctions to send $115M
- Brazil coach Tite looks for rhythm in last friendlies
- Spieth looking for a spark at Match Play
- Court: Mexican family can't sue agent in cross-border death
- Miami Republican seeks probe of ex-intern over Venezuela
- Colts try to solidify offensive line by adding Slauson
- It's a hit! Brewers re-enact 'The Sandlot' in video
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Idaho joins other red states with 'abortion reversal' law
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Second lawsuit filed in Miami bridge collapse
- UN gives strong backing to Lebanon's political independence
- Prince Charles declines Australian speech invitation
- US Supreme Court grants a stay of execution to a Missouri inmate who argued the process could cause him undue suffering
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport "contained explosive device"
- The Latest: US examines self-driving SUV in deadly crash
- The Latest: Supreme Court grants stay of execution
- Dodgers wait to hear how long Turner out with broken wrist
- Former President Obama arrives in New Zealand for 3-day trip
- Holiday out with illness vs. Mavs, Hill starting
- Austin authorities say they are responding to another reported explosion that injured at least 1 person
- Trump warns of dire consequences if Democrats take House
- Gennady Golovkin thinks Canelo, De La Hoya are doping cheats
- Thousands in Rio demand answers about murder of councilwoman
- Sherman defends his contract negotiations with 49ers
- Prosecutor says attack on Afghan man was driven by bias
- National Basketball Association
- Miami Open Results
- From DMZ to ship at sea, Trump-Kim summit site rumors swirl
- Police say incendiary device, not package bomb, exploded at Austin Goodwill store and wasn't related to prior bombings
- Clandestine videos roil Peru ahead of impeachment vote
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Authorities: New bombing reported at Austin Goodwill store
- The Latest: Taiwan won't be affected by China interference
- Raptors use strong defense in 4th to beat Magic 93-86
- Draisaitl has goal, 3 assists as Oilers whip Hurricanes 7-3
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Bills' Zay Jones arrested after naked, bloody argument
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Blue Jackets extend streak to 9 with 5-3 win over Rangers
- Carlson scores late as Capitals deal Stars a tough defeat
- Barzal, Pelech lead Islanders to 4-1 win over Penguins
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Mercury in Taiwan could dip down to 10 degrees tomorrow
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Davis' 37 points leads Pelicans past Mavs, 115-105
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Lightning erase 3-goal deficit, rally past Maple Leafs 4-3
- Senators say son of captain Erik Karlsson has died
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Taiwan's Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium reveals NT$120 mil makeover
- Towers to be posthumously inducted into Padres Hall of Fame
- Panthers beat Senators as Karlsson sits after son's death
- Marcus Morris' 3 lifts Celtics over Thunder, 100-99
- Towns, Wiggins lead Timberwolves past Clippers 123-109
- Israeli military confirms it hit Syrian nuclear site in 2007
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Red Wings beat Flyers 5-4 in shootout to halt 10-game skid
- Connor lifts Jets in OT; Laine leaves with lower-body injury
- MacKinnon, Avalanche cruise past Blackhawks 5-1
- The Latest: Powerful storm begins moving into California
- National Basketball Association
- US official, Taiwanese president to speak at Taipei event
- Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule
- North Korean media say diplomacy is strength, not weakness
- Officer's response praised as school shooting ends quickly
- Mississippi agriculture official expected to go to US Senate
- Judge: Weinstein company can pay bills, work toward sale
- $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass
- Today in History
- Schroder scores career-high 41, Hawks end Jazz win streak
- Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks
- Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended
- Taiwanese TCM health tips for Chunfen - spring equinox
- Lightning erase 3-goal deficit, rally past Maple Leafs 4-3
- Congolese performance artist wins political asylum in US
- Focus turns to missing in Canadian serial killer case
- Spring nor'easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds
- Tariffs on steel, aluminum set off scramble for exemptions
- National Basketball Association
- Emails show FEMA silent as Puerto Rico sought generator fuel
- National Basketball Association
- Talks on spending bill drag on as shutdown deadline nears
- GOP senators criticize Trump for congratulating Putin on win
- Allegations from women in his past shadow Trump
- Homeland officials to talk election security
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Griffin narrowly misses triple-double, Pistons rout Suns
- Complaint: 2 officers 'spooked' before shooting 911 caller
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Timeline of Justine Damond shooting
- Trump-Kim summit offers hope to son of detained American
- Celtics end Thunder's win streak on Morris' 3-pointer
- Marchessault gets 23rd goal, Vegas beats Canucks 4-1
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Ax throwing gains in popularity as pastime, sport
- China aircraft carrier prowls Taiwan Strait while Xi threatens 'punishment of history'
- Researcher captures striking Antarctic video of minke whale
- Myanmar President Htin Kyaw, close friend of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, announces that he is retiring
- Canadian drug mule says she made cocaine cruise a vacation
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Takeaways from Illinois primary: Big money, party splits
- Myanmar president, close Suu Kyi friend, says he's retiring
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 4th line fuels streaking Sharks in 6-2 win over Devils
- In Tennessee, music is being made deep below Earth's surface
- Rockets win 115-111 to snap Blazers' 13-game winning streak
- Through Tuesday, March 20, 2018
- Bombings send chill through hipster city of Austin
- The Latest: Seoul proposes early talks next week with North
- Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast
- Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in
- Iraq holds more than 19,000 on Islamic State, militant links
- US anti-terror training abroad includes K-9, cyber security
- McCutchen hopes meetings with players show refs' commitment
- Chances for Taiwan to attend WHA limited due to China's interference, says health minister
- Team backed by Microsoft co-founder Allen finds WWII wreck
- "Snacks" Norvell fires up low-key Gonzaga
- Taiwan still hopes to exchange offices with China
- Judge holds climate change class in suits against big oil
- Metropolitan Division madness gets contenders playoff-ready
- Líderes en la NBA
- In the age of Trump, Schwarzenegger wants centrist GOP
- Asia's largest vertical farm is located in northern Taiwan
- Taylor OK for Kiwis in 1st test, Stokes possible for England
- AIT releases teaser video of new Taipei office
- Taiwan Travel Act underpins country’s self-confidence: President Tsai
- Songs by Bennett, Estefan being added to Recording Registry
- Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed meeting, Tokyo closed
- Nigeria rejects Amnesty report on schoolgirl mass abduction
- Taiwan calls on AirAsia to remove 'Taiwan, China' from website
- Google announces “Smart Taiwan” initiative
- Sarkozy questioned further over campaign financing
- OFW who becomes a Taiwan son-in-law shares his working experience
- Myanmar president, close Suu Kyi friend, says he’s retiring
- Tonga's proposed ban on women's rugby angers critics
- Russia: Asking permission before taking organs is 'inhumane'
- Police report large explosion on road to Shiite shrine in Kabul as Afghans celebrate new year, heavy casualties feared
- Witnesses say Boko Haram militants return unknown number of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted a month ago
- Explosion heard in Kabul as Afghans mark new year
- The Latest: Witnesses: Nigeria's abducted schoolgirls freed
- Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 26, wounds 18 as Afghans celebrate new year
- China interrupts dissident at UN Human Rights Council
- Voters go to polls in Dutch local election and referendum
- Austin Police Department says it is working an "Officer Involved Shooting "; unclear if connected to bombings
- Facebook fined in South Korea for limiting user access
- Eni official: East Mediterranean gas could supply Europe
- Burundi on brink again as president wants to rule until 2034
- Pakistan arrests officer over killings that sparked protests
- "Don't ever put your daughters in school again," witnesses say Boko Haram warns as Nigerian schoolgirls freed
- Rights group says Libya must act to make 2018 election fair
- Officer-involved shooting in Texas; unclear if bomb-related
- ATF says it is with FBI, Austin Police "at the scene of the individual suspected in the #packagebombmurders"
- Flying Fish Festival afoot in Taiwan
- Death toll from market attack in Syrian capital rises to 38
- Taiwan takes South Korean beauty products off shelves due to heavy metal content
- The Latest: Academic in Facebook case says he is a scapegoat
- Southern Taiwan county wins praise for indigenous-centered textbooks
- The Latest: ATF at scene of suspect in #packagebombmurders"
- Austin newspaper cites unidentified high-ranking law enforcement official saying bombing suspect blew himself up
- WADA offer to help investigate doping ignored by Russia
- French government to tackle sexual and gender-based violence
- UK households nearing point when incomes surpass inflation
- Taipei, Taichung rank ahead of all Chinese cities in quality of living: Mercer
- German panel ups growth forecast but warns on trade war
- Burgers outselling 'le jambon-beurre' in France
- Nigeria's government says 76 of the 110 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram confirmed freed
- Austin police chief says serial bombing suspect set off bomb with SWAT team closing in and is dead
- Macedonian justice minister resigns over 4-year-old's death
- Pope confirms plans to visit Dublin for August family rally
- Monitoring group: Islamic State claims suicide bombing near Shiite shrine in Afghanistan that killed 26 people
- Voters support recreational pot use in Chicago
- Police chief identifies dead serial bombing suspect as a 24-year-old white male
- Austin police chief says authorities don't know motive for the bombings
- Edmunds compares 5 midsize pickup trucks
- The Latest: IS claims suicide bombing in Afghanistan
- BMW says spending to rise on autonomous, electric technology
- Egypt looking wobbly ahead of Portugal, Greece warmups
- FBI says it's "concerned" that there may be other package bombs "that are still out there"
- Police chief says investigators believe dead suspect was responsible for all Austin bombs
- Selena Gomez responds after bikini pics show scar
- EU clears Bayer takeover of Monsanto in massive agro-business deal; demands $7.4 billion in business sales, remedies
- EU approves Bayer takeover of Monsanto after concessions
- Trump tweets 'AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD,' adds 'great job' by law enforcement
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Council of Europe concerned with Trump's death penalty plan
- Chinese dredger capsizes off Malaysia; 1 dead, 14 missing
- Czechs to increase number of soldiers in Afghanistan, Iraq
- Zenit St. Petersburg charged with fan racism by UEFA
- Farage dumps fish in River Thames in Brexit fishing protest
- Death of man in UK movie theater being investigated
- New travel costs revealed for EPA head amid ongoing scrutiny
- 'Black Panther' fans can find glimpses of Wakanda in Africa
- Amazon workers in Spain on a 2-day strike over pay, overtime
- Head of Vatican's communications department resigns over scandal about doctored letter from retired pope
- Magnitude-4.0 quake rattles Northeast Taiwan
- The Latest: Spending talks nearly done, bill to be unveiled
- Polish official says Russia is deepening divisions in Europe
- China's CNPC inks $1.18B deal for stakes in Abu Dhabi oil
- ATF agent says investigators think the dead suspect built all of the Austin bombs but they haven't ruled out he had help
- Vatican media chief resigns over doctored letter scandal
- Portuguese officials rebuked in report on deadly wildfires
- Scenic viewpoints added to NY bridge's rebuilt sidewalk
- Jailed separatist ends bid to become Catalonia's next leader
- Iraq hosts friendly tournament after 3-decade FIFA ban
- China edges Japan as No. 2 filer of int'l patents behind US
- US airstrike in Somalia kills 2 al-Shabab extremists
- National Taiwan University president-elect probed over China jobs: reports
- Kosovo parliament vote on border deal halted by tear gas
- Mom of Boston woman slain 30 years ago offers forgiveness
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Nazi-looted portrait returned to heirs, will be auctioned
- Taipei introduces new incentives for senior YouBike users and riders of public transportation
- Egypt hands life sentences to 9 on terror-related charges
- Trial of Danish inventor accused killing journalist resumes
- Jimmy Kimmel brings Katie Couric to his colonoscopy
- Spain experimenting with its forwards ahead of World Cup
- EU unveils new tax plans that could hit US tech giants
- 5-year prison sentence sought for Xabi Alonso in tax case
- Japan coach Halilhodzic ready to give young players a chance
- Taiwan's president calls for healthy development of China ties
- Prosecutors: Man used auto dealership to defraud Russians
- School official resigns amid sexual misconduct charges
- Rabada decision another source of conflict in SA-Aus series
- Swiss charge 3 over alleged industrial espionage case
- African leaders sign largest free trade agreement since creation of World Trade Organization
- Syrian rescuers and war monitor say 13 killed, most of them children, in airstrike in rebel-held Idlib province
- Costs strike General Mills in 3rd quarter, shares drop
- African nations sign largest free trade agreement since WTO
- Germany: Merkel pledges that 2015 migrant influx won't recur
- Drone company wants to launch at Casselton airport
- Moscow fears London could destroy evidence in ex-spy's case
- The Latest: Rescuers, monitor say strike kills 13 in Syria
- Immigrant advocates urge bus company to block federal agents
- Group slams Israeli rabbi for comparing blacks to monkeys
- 4 Indian forces, 4 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting
- The Latest: Austin mayor warns residents to remain vigilant
- Completion of World Cup stadium in Samara behind schedule
- IndyCar inks 3-year media rights deal with NBC Sports
- Late winter causes trouble for Romania's stork population
- Starbucks commits $10M for greener coffee cup
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- The Latest: Merkel urges Russian transparency in ex-spy case
- No Brexit deal is nightmare scenario for Europe's exporters
- Law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mark Anthony Conditt
- High Museum, other Atlanta spots featured in Black Panther
- Last of 6 soldiers injured in avalanche out of hospital
- The Latest: Snow gives West Virginia, Kentucky winter look
- Markets Right Now: Mixed open for US stocks
- US men's ski coach steps down, takes new role with team
- The Latest: No initial reports of flooding, debris flows
- US sales of existing homes rose 3 percent in February after declines the previous two months
- US existing-home sales climbed 3 percent in February
- The Latest: Witness says officer ordered shooter to drop gun
- PBS film forces viewers to confront mortality
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Note to Trump told him to not congratulate Putin
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- Senior at Amherst College dies in Mexico City
- Judd Apatow memorializes Garry Shandling
- Strikes to disrupt French trains, flights, schools Thursday
- Dead infant found in crawl space of home, parents charged
- US stocks wobble as investors wait for Fed news on rates
- Vigil held after officer charged in Australia woman's death
- Supreme Court limits reach of tax crime statute
- Pressure builds on Peru president to quit over secret videos
- South Sudan stops spread of guinea worm disease
- The Latest: News outlets seek more video from school
- Steve Wynn looks to sell shares in former company
- Review: Wes Anderson doesn't stray with 'Isle of Dogs'
- Audubon Zoo's newest building turns day to night
- Ryan invites French President Macron to address Congress
- Egypt's alternative to el-Sissi says campaign 'very serious'
- Turkey: Dozens held during Kurdish spring festival
- Kenya opposition probes Cambridge Analytica's election role
- Yemeni ministers resign in protest over Saudi Arabia's moves
- Tennis umpire who was accused of killing aims to clear name
- Children to be evacuated after landfill leak outside Moscow
- Chrissy Metz writes about struggles, triumph in new memoir
- The Latest: US markets mixed ahead of Fed decision
- Review: 'Pacific Rim Uprising' is cheer-at-the-screen fun
- German swimming instructor accused of abusing 40 young girls
- Greece signs deal with charitable foundation for healthcare
- Magic, expertise and service help independent toy retailers
- Legislation clears way for MH17 trials in the Netherlands
- Sock, Querrey, Isner among US Davis Cup picks for Belgium
- Opening arguments in AT&T antitrust trial postponed
- The Latest: Students hold vigil for bridge collapse victims
- 4 tips to navigating store liquidation sales
- Wolfpack's Keatts says team to grant Yurtseven his release
- Lawyer: Wrong person charged in deaths of 2 stolen dogs
- Germany's Merkel hopes to avert 'illegal' US tariffs
- NHL GMs call for change on goalie interference challenges
- Teen Palestinian protester could serve 8 months under deal
- West Indies qualifies for World Cup as rain sinks Scotland
- Slovak president agrees to appoint new government
- Gambia arrests 10 with possible links to activist's death
- 3 dead in Mexico shopping mall shooting
- US pressures South Sudan's oil sector over civil war
- The Weeknd, Bruno Mars to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago
- Teacher who called US military 'lowest of low' is fired
- Johnson: Putin glorifying hosting World Cup is 'sickening'
- Officials attribute Ecuador attack to dissident FARC rebels
- Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk's ambitious pay package
- Maldives former dictator, judges charged with terrorism
- UN extends work of experts monitoring North Korea sanctions
- EU fines 8 Japanese companies over electric component cartel
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- The Latest: Judge: Climate tutorial intended to educate him
- Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a Home Depot in his hometown
- Police have begun evacuating the area near the home where the Austin bombing suspect lived
- Germany: Suspect charged over attack on pro-refugee mayor
- The Latest: AP Source: Stockholders approve Tesla CEO pay
- Arkansas judge tosses medical pot growing licensing process
- EU President Tusk: after nerve agent attack he is "not in the mood to celebrate President Putin's reappointment"
- Dutch prosecutors investigate assisted suicide group
- Thomas and List headline opening matches in Austin
- Austin bombing suspect left few traces on social media
- Actresses urge New York Gov. Cuomo to raise tipped wage
- Off the sideline: Students, women, teachers embrace activism
- Film examines Dolores Huerta from jazz to 'Si, Se Puede'
- Idaho investigates claims that teacher fed puppy to turtle
- Italy's Kostner leads Olympic champ Zagitova at worlds
- 6th person charged in union-Fiat Chrysler corruption scheme
- Greek court hears appeal in controversial urban terror case
- The Latest: EU's Tusk will advise backing Brexit transition
- Bad weather forces Justin Timberlake to postpone NYC concert
- The Latest: EU's Tusk expresses "cautious optimism" on trade
- The Latest: Senators fret over Russian threat to US election
- Dutch prosecutors investigate assisted suicide group
- The Latest: Mississippi agriculture official named to Senate
- The Latest: Peru lawmakers to investigate president's allies
- Polish firm sued over tricking homeless into vaccine test
- National Hockey League
- No playoffs for Blackhawks for first time since 2008
- Prom at South Texas mall for students in Harvey-damaged area
- Lottery changes 'Luck Yeah!' campaign over profanity concern
- Lions sign TE Luke Willson week after releasing Eric Ebron
- Review: Soderbergh's 'Unsane' is pulp seen through an iPhone
- Bidding up slightly in US offshore oil lease sale
- Britney Spears lands 1st high fashion campaign with Kenzo
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- At a Glance: Calls in US, UK to probe Facebook, data firm
- The Latest: List having to putt with wedge against Thomas
- Zimbabwe's president releases thousands from prison
- Sacramento police shot 20 times at unarmed man in his yard
- De Gendt takes Tour of Catalonia lead with 3rd-stage win
- Hillary Clinton, Pelosi to speak at Rep. Slaughter's funeral
- Federal Reserve boosts key interest rate by quarter-point and sticks with projection of 3 hikes this year
- Rocket carrying 2 US astronauts, Russian cosmonaut to International Space Station has blasted off from Kazakhstan
- Court detains Maldives' former dictator until end of trial
- Fed raises key interest rate by a quarter-point
- US-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station
- Lawmakers in Kosovo approve border demarcation deal with Montenegro despite opposition's use of tear gas to stop vote.
- Which countries will dodge tariff ax? Answer by end of April
- Koreas, US conclude 'constructive' talks in Finland
- The Latest: Kosovo lawmakers approve contentious border deal
- Officials identify gunman killed in Princeton standoff
- 3 Madrid policemen hurt in clashes in tense immigrant area
- Joshua looking to be undisputed heavyweight champion in 2018
- Correction: Earns-Laureate Education story
- Alabama senator says Congress must act on gun violence
- Arsenic in groundwater? Virginia coal ash case before court
- New Mexico regulators OK massive wind farms near Texas
- Text of the Fed's statement after its meeting Wednesday
- ILO will investigate if Venezuela violated employers rights
- Teenage Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi sentenced to 8 months in prison in plea deal
- Whistleblower gives behind-the-scenes look at Trump campaign
- Sponsor of bill loosening gun rules helps colleagues kill it
- March Madness moves on to the Sweet 16
- Review: George Ezra's songwriting journeys lead to new album
- Review: Johann Johannsson's debut album is newly interpreted
- Dunford: Afghan combat operations key to safe elections
- Kentucky teachers leave school to rally against benefit cuts
- The Latest: Palestinian teenage protester gets 8 months
- Review: Paul Thorn's gospel album is enlivened by experience
- Murder case dropped against man imprisoned for 22 years
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Presidential aide: Peru's Kuczynski offers resignation to congress ahead of impeachment vote
- Washington state's electric vehicle sales tax break to end
- Lawmaker accused of abusing colleague won't seek re-election
- Court sides with Marvin Gaye family in 'Blurred Lines' fight
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- The Latest: Bail cut to $400K for ex-officer in shooting
- Background check measure on guns included in spending bill
- Russian lawmaker cleared of sexual harassment accusations
- The Latest: Schwarzenegger: California GOP is like Titanic
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of privacy scandal
- NBC documentary looks at images that propelled civil rights
- Peru's president offers resignation, citing unjustified attacks by opponents that made it impossible to govern
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: Jury to weigh tennis umpire's suit over autopsy
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: Ex-Hawaii House speaker's accuser finds closure
- Pope Francis calls mother of assassinated Rio councilwoman
- Judicial official: Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy given preliminary charges over alleged campaign funds from Libya
- Police: Mom arrested after video of smoking baby goes viral
- MuleSoft and TRI Pointe rise while General Mills stumbles
- Gold-medalist Monique Lamoureux-Morando joins NHL Network
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- AP Explains: Why is Peru's president offering to resign?
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The Latest: France: Sarkozy given initial corruption charges
- Obama campaign advisers say they used Facebook data properly
- Trump pushing Europe to fix Iran deal he may blow up anyway
- Groups seek ban on Mexican seafood from Gulf of California
- NYC rail tunnel, bridge could get boost from spending bill
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Man who killed college student sentenced to life, no parole
- Big East recommends replacing 1-and-done with 2-or-none
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- UN urges Libya rivals to end political crisis
- UCI steps up bid to deter would-be motorized-cycling cheats
- Catalan Parliament speaker sets Thursday vote on electing former separatist minister as next regional president
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Leading AIDS researcher selected as CDC director
- Mnuchin: US to consider TPP re-entry after other priorities
- Researcher captures striking Antarctic video of minke whale
- BC-US--Index, US
- Rare $1,000 bill expected to fetch $1M at Baltimore auction
- Terrorism charge added in Michigan airport stabbing
- 'N Sync to reunite to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- The Latest: Thursday vote set on picking Catalonia's leader
- Business Highlights
- Pope appoints archbishop to replace arrested Brazil bishop l
- Federal official: "Reasonable level of certainty" no more Austin package bombs "out in the public," but awareness urged
- Texas liquor stores to appeal Walmart booze sales ruling
- Honduran man on Texas death row gets new court review
- Press left off US roster for friendlies against Mexico
- DE Adrian Clayborn joins Patriots to bolster pass rush
- Patriots re-sign special teams captain Matt Slater
- Arkansas death row inmate asks court to wait for 1 more plea
- Peru's congress agrees to accept President Kuczynski's resignation, paving way to transfer power to VP Vizcarra
- Serena Williams loses in 1st round at Miami Open to Osaka
- Former Mormon mission president accused of sexual assault
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Media watchdog welcomes dropped case against Polish reporter
- After 16-year break, Stellato back at figure skating worlds
- Hawaii lawmaker is latest to resign after misconduct probe
- 'Monster year' could land John Carlson a monster contract
- Tony-winner Sammy Williams from 'A Chorus Line' dies at 69
- Police cite man who accidentally shot finger while asleep
- 3 men who eluded immigration raid in California now arrested
- Hawks sign rookie Jaylen Morris to multiyear deal
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Power outages hit millions of Brazilians in 13 states
- Usain Bolt to train with Borussia Dortmund on Friday
- Man United applies to form club's first women's team
- Human remains found at Texas chemical plant explosion site
- Falcons agree to terms with veteran tight end Logan Paulsen
- Gun used in California killing had been wrongfully returned
- Border Patrol agent on trial in killing of teen rock-thrower
- AP Explains: How a phone may have steered hunt for bomber
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Is MLS gaining on Liga MX? Tourney results may provide clues
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Austin police chief says he considers cellphone recording found on bombing suspect that details devices a "confession."
- Police release video of fatal crash by Uber self-driving SUV
- Republican Rick Saccone concedes Pennsylvania congressional race to Democrat Conor Lamb
- The Latest: CBS to air Stormy Daniels interview Sunday
- American admits misusing UK passport with dead baby's name
- The Latest: Police release video of shooting of unarmed man
- How police finally found the Austin bomber
- Saccone concedes Pennsylvania US House race to Lamb
- NYC agency investigating more than a dozen Kushner buildings
- China, Philippines discuss joint South China Sea projects
- 10 emerging writers receive $50,000 Whiting Awards
- Report: Coal's tipping point near, but climate goals are not
- Budget bargainers clinch $1.3 trillion deal bearing big defense, domestic boosts, no protections for Dreamer immigrants
- Woman in affair that led US rep to resign still wants to run
- Unbeaten Highlanders face Hurricanes in Super Rugby
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- ICE director set to testify in California immigration suit
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Stokes returns as NZealand wins toss, bowls in 1st test
- What's next for Peru after president's resignation offer?
- Cubs' Darvish limits former club to 3 hits over 6 innings
- Latest: Experts: Video shows Uber system had time to brake
- Highlights of what's in, what's out of vast spending bill
- MeToo takes off in South Korea, but justice harder to attain
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Philippine bus careens into ravine, killing 19, injuring 17
- 76ers rest starters in 4th quarter after thumping Grizzlies
- National Basketball Association
- Bucks' Antetokounmpo leaves game with ankle sprain
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Rookie Keller sets up 2 in Coyotes' 4-1 win over Sabres
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Olynyk's big night helps Heat past Knicks, 119-98
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 2 US tourists die in helicopter crash on Great Barrier Reef
- LeBron scores 35, carries Cavaliers past Raptors 132-129
- House approves bill aimed to help aid terminally ill people
- 10 Things to Know for Thursday
- Sidney Crosby has highlight-reel goal, milestone assist
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Sidney Crosby has highlight goal, milestone 700th assist
- AP source: Cowboys agree to terms on deal with LB Joe Thomas
- Jokic stars on "Serbian Heritage Night," Nuggets pound Bulls
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Turkish TV show host Rifat receives Taiwan ID card
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Howard has 32 points, 32 rebounds in Hornets' win over Nets
- New Zealand vs. England scoreboard
- Jordan, Clippers beat Bucks after Giannis leaves with injury
- Davis, Moore, propel Pelicans past Pacers, 96-92
- Schwartz scores twice, Blues beat Bruins 2-1 in OT
- LeBron scores 35, carries Cavaliers past Raptors 132-129
- US official affirms support for Taiwan to defend its democracy
- US opposes Chinese attempts to challenge status quo across Taiwan Strait
- Saudi Arabia seeks Spanish help ahead of World Cup
- Police: Maryland school shooter apparently was lovesick teen
- TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
- Troopers to patrol at Florida school where massacre happened
- 30 treated for exposure as Indonesian volcano belches fumes
- Starbucks offers sparkling Crystal Ball Frappucino for buzz
- England bowled out for 58 in 1st test against New Zealand
- Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for 'major breach of trust'
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Today in History
- With fate of economy in his hands, Powell plays it low-key
- With fate of economy in his hands, Powell plays it low-key
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Alabama to execute convicted bomber nearly 30 years later
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Aldridge helps Spurs extend streak, down Wizards 98-90
- Nor'easter rolls into New England as millions begin cleanup
- US was a temporary stop for many Venezuelans; now it's home
- Will a revised Iran deal prove to be good enough for Trump?
- White House issues threat over leaked Trump briefing papers
- Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly
- Peru president undone by corruption scandals he vowed to end
- Highlights of what's in, what's out of vast spending bill
- Taiwanese elementary school sets up rescue pond for stranded whale
- Through Wednesday, March 21, 2018
- AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us
- League orders player to repay New York assault victims
- China appoints former ambassador to UN, as head of Taiwan Affairs Office
- SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Sotomayor rapped for surfing the web
- Last-gasp try for immigration deal fell to partisan disputes
- Budget deal includes wildfire disaster fund to end borrowing
- Trump targets China as US businesses await backlash
- Police: Bomber's video amounts to confession, but no motive
- 13 holiday hikers rescued from snowy Tokyo mountain
- Gibson makes 29 saves to lift Ducks over Flames 4-0
- Pakistani troops foil suicide attack on convoy in southwest
- NKorean sanctions evasion reveal Hong Kong's middleman role
- How police finally found the Austin bomber
- Global tourism predicted to slow after best year ever
- Bank of England set to offer clues on possible May rate hike
- Malaysia police deny prejudice against Kim murder suspects
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Cobb joins Orioles, wanting to stay in AL East
- AP Explains: How a phone may have steered hunt for bomber
- Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind
- Report: Turkmenistan border guards kill 2 Iranian fishermen
- Theory of Taiwan
- Taiwan to be theme country at Bangkok book fair
- Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?
- Asian shares mixed after Fed raises interest rates
- Major League Soccer
- Palestinian leaders health scares spark succession talk
- Police release videos of fatal shooting of unarmed black man
- Forecasters: Worst still to come from California storm
- The Communist propagandist masquerading as an independent commentator
- US-funded counterterrorism training center opens in Jordan
- 18 dead as Thai tour bus loses control, crashes off road
- Sea lions gobbling fragile fish in US Northwest survival war
- China networks merger seen as party bid to control message
- Will the Sweet 16 produce more upsets?
- Starting goaltenders battle physical and mental fatigue
- Not everyone playing by the spirt of NBA tanking guideline
- Deadly crash raises questions about Uber self-driving system
- Stuart Broad takes 400th wicket in 1st test vs New Zealand
- In Mideast, democracy struggles to strike root
- Cruise passengers transported to land of eastern Taiwan by rubber boats say it’s like Normandy landings
- New Taiwan foreign minister warns Chinese pressure will continue
- Modern major league manager salesman as much as strategist
- Crash survivor Austin Hatch back in LA with Michigan hoops
- Report: Famed Iranian philosopher Shayegan dies at age 83
- Weird water in Kaohsiung not pollution: EPA
- Hualien, Taiwan receives over NT$2 billion in donations for earthquake relief
- Upcoming Events for Taipei March 23 to 31
- Ex-Minneapolis officer charged in woman's death leaves jail
- Taiwan seeks judicial accord with Hong Kong in case of murdered woman
- Syrian rebels to leave key town in eastern Ghouta enclave
- Hamilton: Australian GP could be start of competitive season
- US facing off against AT&T to block merger with Time Warner
- South Africa wins toss, bats in 3rd test vs Australia
- French ex-leader Sarkozy says he is accused without evidence
- Turkey's key media group to be sold to pro-Erdogan business
- Photo of the Day: Abandoned stairway in central Taiwan
- Maldives leader lifts 45-day state of emergency
- Russian media mount boycott of parliament amid sex scandal
- Regent Taipei X Nanjing Jinling The legend of Nanjing arrives in Taipei presenting classic duck and Huai Yang Gourmet dishes
- The Latest: Russia: 1,000 civilians left Syria rebel enclave
- Ghetto claim of Polish leader's father not official position
- Afghan migrant convicted of killing German medical student
- Taiwan Taoyuan Airport 15th best in the world, No.1 for immigration
- The matchmaking mailbox in central Taiwan
- Protest and strikes disrupt French public services
- UN: Conflict, drought bring 'acute' hunger to 124 million
- Philippine police kill 13 drug suspects in daylong raids
- InSilico Medicine announces R&D center for bio-medicine and AI in Taipei
- German business confidence drops amid growing concerns
- May to seek stand against Russia at EU summit
- British Office Taipei launches NT$8 million program to fund Taiwanese researchers in the UK
- Terror charges against German-Algerian man over IS links
- President appoints new government amid slain reporter crisis
- England's lowest test cricket totals
- Taiwan ranks 2nd in world in economic transformation
- China vows to defend its interests against US trade actions
- US poet laureate Tracy K. Smith to serve second term
- Chase rarely lends to DC minorities _ and it's likely legal
- Official says an explosion in a chemical plant in the Czech Republic has killed 6 people, injured others
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Chase rarely lends to DC minorities _ and it's likely legal
- 6 dead in chemical factory explosion in Czech Republic
- The Latest: UK official says Zuckerberg promises not enough
- Hurricane Harvey's toxic impact deeper than public told
- Trump: 'Crazy' Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
- Kremlin calls UK official's statement 'disgusting'
- YouTube tightens restrictions on firearm videos
- Spanish gov't rejects latest plan to elect Catalan leader
- Residents near Harvey-damaged chemical plant wary of water
- UK's May to seek united stand against Russia at EU summit
- Hurricane Harvey's toxic impact deeper than public told
- European court upholds German move to take kids from sect
- EU leaders set to condemn Turkey over Cyprus gas blockade
- Taiwan-based HTC: Vive Focus coming to international markets later this year
- The Latest: Thousands left without power in New Jersey
- European police break major Nigerian human trafficking ring
- Hamas clashes with gunmen wanted in Palestinian PM attack
- German minister: US trade officials 'open to our arguments'
- Turkey targets Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
- Deadly two-day operation against rebels concludes in Kashmir
- Queen Latifah's mom, Rita Owens, has died
- Taiwan could be biggest victim of U.S.-China trade war: central banker
- Miccosukee tribe seizes non-native dad's newborn in hospital
- Students plan abortion protest after debate on walkout
- Romanian court orders dead man get his driving license back
- Joseph Parker punching harder after surgery, team says
- Ex-Miss Kentucky gets probation for bringing pot into prison
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- The Latest: Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold
- Police: Man jumps from public gallery in Dutch parliament
- Russia's ambassador to UK says Britain can't be trusted, has history of violating international law
- Ukrainian lawmaker stripped of immunity on coup charges
- Trump accuses China of 'ripping off' the US, will sign memorandum to target 'China's economic aggression'
- The Latest: Russia: UK can't be trusted in spy investigation
- Cambodia rejects joint statement of human rights concern
- Israeli firm says it can turn garbage into plastic gold
- Portugal sticks to winning formula from Euro 2016
- Lithuania's president says she is considering expelling Russian diplomats over nerve-agent attack in UK
- Steven Wynn selling about 4M shares in Wynn Resorts
- Taiwan's cabinet approves of sponsoring child protection amendment bill seeking to reveal names of child molesters
- The Latest: Russia: UK can't be trusted in spy investigation
- American League East capsules
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Publisher of Theranos book moves up release date to May
- Greek minister heads to Macedonia to discuss name dispute
- Markets Right Now: China tariff worries sink US stocks
- Court denies request from Pakistan's Sharif to travel abroad
- American League Central capsules
- Mixed picture for populist Wilders in Dutch local elections
- American League West capsules
- Fred Savage denies abuse on set of 'The Grinder'
- National League East capsules
- Jamaican flight crew member charged with sneaking in cocaine
- National League Central capsules
- UK's May urges EU unity against Russia as Kremlin slams UK
- National League West capsules
- Maligned stock pickers catch up to index funds. Can it last?
- The Latest: Florida students must wear see-through backpacks
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: New round of heavy rain enters California
- National Basketball Association
- United Soccer League
- Somali police say at least 5 killed, several wounded in car bomb blast near Mogadishu hotel
- Made in France? Britain's next passport won't be made in UK
- At least 5 dead, several hurt in car bomb in Somali capital
- Influence of one-and-done debated on AP Podcast
- Stocks sink as investors fear US-China trade tensions
- US slaps sanctions on French chemical weapons expert for IS
- South Korean court approves arrest warrant for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption scandal
- Average 30-year mortgage rates rose to 4.45 percent
- US mortgage rates ticked up this week; 30-year at 4.45 pct.
- Rare, endangered primate is born in Jerusalem zoo
- Injuries leave host Russia limping ahead of World Cup
- AP Interview: Lloris says Tottenham's style deserves trophy
- Mattis praises Saudis for humanitarian aid to Yemen
- Gadhafi's cousin calls Sarkozy charges 'God's punishment'
- Experts: Uber SUV's autonomous system should have seen woman
- The Latest: Hatch, Wyden want clarity from Trump on tariffs
- Father says 5 of the Nigeria girls still missing are dead
- Budget bill likely would end Supreme Court email search case
- The Latest: Sweeping budget bill clears hurdle in House
- Ford, Mahindra partner on small electric vehicle, some SUVs
- Trial delayed for Connecticut driver in crash that killed 4
- Reports: FBI investigated AG for possible false statements
- Austria envoy brought home from Israel over far-right report
- Sealed and delivered: Royal wedding invitations dispatched
- Peru's congress set to weigh president's resignation
- Vermont now only US state to never send a woman to Congress
- Juventus to play in MLS All-Star game in Atlanta this summer
- Lanvin fashion designer Lapidus leaves after only 2 seasons
- Fed up with Facebook? Here's how to break it off
- Cosby wants judge ousted over wife's sex-assault advocacy
- Journalist killed in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz
- The Latest: Spanish judge keeps separatists in detention
- Fourcade wins sprint title, closes in on biathlon World Cup
- John Dowd, one of President Donald Trump's attorneys, is resigning amid a shake-up of the president's legal team
- Jury selected in Kansas bomb plot targeting Somalis
- House intel OKs report on Russian meddling in 2016 election
- John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
- The Latest: Austria welcomes US exemption on tariffs
- Turkey's Erdogan speaks with Trump amid strained ties
- Mueller examining Cambridge Analytica, Trump campaign ties
- Encore? Champion Houston Astros loaded again for '18
- Suspected US drone strike kills 7 al-Qaida fighters in Yemen
- Democrats back Randy Bryce in primary to challenge Paul Ryan
- AP sources: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to join LA Galaxy
- The Latest: Somali-American police group defends ex-officer
- South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Scores
- American skaters Chen and Zhou in top 3 after men's short
- Author of "The Dictator Pope" suspended as Knight of Malta
- South Africa vs Australia 3rd test scoreboard
- White House takes step to restrict Chinese investment and put tariffs on $50B in Chinese imports for stealing technology
- Couple indicted in Syrian bomb-making scheme
- Trump to 'pause' looming metal tariffs for some countries
- Switzerland has key players primed to peak at World Cup
- The Latest: Police shooting of unarmed man prompts protest
- Q&A: The debate over the 'right to try' experimental drugs
- Anna Quindlen exposes NY social strata in 'Alternate Side'
- Nigeria's president says 1 schoolgirl still a Boko Haram captive, 'will not be abandoned'
- Putin link cited as Swiss lead raids in defense deal probe
- The Latest: Nigeria says 1 girl still a Boko Haram captive
- New Zealand vs England 1st Test Scoreboard
- A glimmer of hope for health of moose in northern US
- Prisoner mistakenly released early sues over re-arrest
- UEFA orders Paris Saint-Germain to close part of its stadium
- On Israeli posters, Paddington Bear gets kosher for Passover
- House OKs $1.3 trillion bill bolstering defense and domestic programs; Senate must act to avert government shutdown
- Trump takes 1st step on tariffs on Chinese imports, says penalties will make US 'a much stronger, much richer nation'
- Amid legal team shake-up, Trump says he 'would like to' testify before special counsel Robert Mueller
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Zimbabwe lose must-win 2019 Cricket World Cup qualifier
- Cosby wants judge ousted over wife's sex-assault advocacy
- Hundreds of Syrian rebels and their relatives begin evacuating besieged town in eastern Ghouta region
- Citigroup puts restrictions on gun sales
- The Latest: Govt: Militia members wanted to kill Muslims
- The Latest: Trump says he'd like to testify in Russia probe
- At a Glance: Calls in US, UK to probe Facebook, data firm
- Kenyan court blocks anal probe as test for homosexuality
- The Latest: Police release 911 calls from bridge collapse
- Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts southwestern Taiwan
- Jim Parsons says he's fortunate to have worked with Hawking
- The Latest: Judge may bar president from leaving Peru
- Defending Cyprus champion APOEL lets coach go after 8 months
- Tillerson laments 'mean-spirited' Washington as he departs
- UK hospital officials say police officer injured in nerve agent attack has been discharged from the hospital
- Algae leads to 'impaired' designation for western Lake Erie
- 911 calls show quick reaction to Florida bridge collapse
- A new wave of Mexican filmmakers succeeds internationally
- Column: Rules tinkering by baseball bosses ruining sport
- Porn actress' lawyer demands Trump business retain documents
- A new wave of Mexican filmmakers succeeds internationally
- UN chief: Global water crisis has widespread impact
- Ex-boxing champ pleads guilty to charges in domestic dispute
- Mother: Nigerian schoolgirl blocked from Boko Haram release at last moment after refusing to convert to Islam
- Gulf Coast meteorologist will lead US hurricane center
- Study: 'Legacy' nitrogen also feeds Gulf of Mexico dead zone
- Houseman, World Cup-winning Argentina striker, dies at 64
- Idaho moves ahead with possible grizzly bear hunting season
- 'Roseanne' revival aims to keep it real, Trump included
- New York, New Jersey airport workers to see wage hike to $19
- False stories claim NASA 'confessed' to spreading lithium
- CNN chief Jeff Zucker says Fox News is propaganda machine
- Hornets' Howard suspended after technical foul in 30-30 game
- Mexican presidential front-runner would review oil contracts
- Brazilian prosecutors to investigate Cambridge Analytica
- Warrior, seabird and god: Russia pick names for new weapons
- A monitoring group and the opposition's paramedics say an airstrike on a market in northwest Syria has killed 28
- Valverde wins 4th stage of Tour of Catalonia, regains lead
- Spending bill rejects Trump effort to gut water cleanups
- Shohei Ohtani's arrival leads Angels into a fascinating year
- 8 killed in attack by gunmen in Mexico
- Brazil's top court weighs letting Lula remain free on appeal
- Spieth, Reed to face each other in Match Play
- Police raid Michigan diocese while priest faces sex charges
- Former Fox News anchor sues O'Reilly for defamation
- House committee calls for Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify
- Environmentalists seek to block New Mexico border wall work
- Trump: Take my advice, don't run for president
- Dow Jones industrial average plunges 600 points as worries over trade tensions with China rattle financial markets
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Mets' Montero likely to miss season after tearing ligament
- Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Toy R Us founder dies days after chain's announced shutdown
- Romo opens with 77 in PGA Tour event on Dominican Republic
- Dow Jones industrials drop 723 points, or 2.9 percent, as worries over trade tensions with China rattle markets
- The Latest: Defending champion Dustin Johnson eliminated
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Suit settled in death of Anton Yelchin, actor crushed by SUV
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Top-seeded Kansas faces Clemson, Duke gets 'Cuse in Sweet 16
- Renowned jockey Jose Flores dies in racing accident
- US drops charges against Erdogan bodyguards over DC brawl
- Caterpillar and Bank of America sink; Guess surges
- Trump administration approves $1 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia, including more than 6,500 missiles
- Baseball players in minors to lose minimum wage protection
- March memo: LeBron, Cavs send message with win over Raptors
- US will have role in Afghan reconciliation with Taliban
- ACLU-Alaska sues police officers over immigration detention
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Kerber advances in Miami, continues strong start to 2018
- The Latest: US to sell $1 billion in arms to Saudi Arabia
- Prosecutor: Decision in Prince case coming in "near future"
- Weah debut with PSG and possibly US follows dad's election
- Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay
- Popovich stays the course during unusual season for Spurs
- School board settles lawsuit alleging cult indoctrination
- Expert: No sign of foul play in US youth's death in Bermuda
- Endangered Colorado River fish no longer an extinction risk
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Cosby's 'last card' targets judge
- AP FACT CHECK: Walker touts unemployment over other measures
- Appeals court strikes down gag order in Waco shootout case
- Why US consumers could feel impact of Trump's China tariffs
- Why US consumers could feel impact of Trump's China tariffs
- Nike posts loss due to tax expense, but beats expectations
- Indicted musicians get permission for South Africa trip
- Democrats' fuel for a House majority: Suburban discontent
- European Union leaders agree it is "highly likely" Russia is to blame for nerve agent attack on ex-spy in Britain
- Business Highlights
- Ethics panel tells Dem lawmaker to pay for past office use
- Bulls' Blakeney to miss rest of season with of broken wrist
- Bannon blames GOP leaders for Roy Moore's defeat in Alabama
- Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute
- The Latest: Police release Austin bomber's 2nd roommate
- A record 965 million passengers packed US planes last year
- Determined Donaldson looks to lead Blue Jays back to October
- CIA offers peek into life of Trump's nominee to lead agency
- Outfielder Rajai Davis makes Indians' opening-day roster
- Trump announces former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton to serve as national security adviser, replacing H.R. McMaster
- Scotland bemoan smaller Cricket World Cup for not qualifying
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton
- Ethics panel orders Illinois Dem to pay Treasury $9,700
- As US gets tough with China, Wall Street gets weak-kneed
- NCAA Latest: Slate of Sweet 16 games includes low seeds
- Canadian who ran airborne drug-smuggling ring pleads guilty
- Chen tops figure skate worlds after "redemptive" display
- Video shows woman's fatal shooting by Elgin police officer
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Highlights of massive spending bill nearing congressional OK
- Mexico has to solve 2 major questions before the World Cup
- The Latest: Tribal court orders baby's return to parents
- Venezuela president solution to inflation: change money
- Coyotes score goal after puck gets stuck in goalie's skate
- Miami Open Results
- Republican subpoenas Justice for Clinton documents
- Police: Officers shot 2, believing escaped inmate was in car
- BC-GLF--Dominican Republic Scores
- Idaho to require personal details of women getting abortions
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Rights group: US, UK arms to Saudi coalition harm Yemenis
- China raises tariffs on U.S. pork, aluminum and other goods in response to Trump tariff hikes
- Reds claim slugger Kennys Vargas off waivers from Twins
- Prosecutors: Uzbek native used codes to hide terror payment
- Tahiti loses World Cup qualifier over ineligible players
- 10Things to Know for Friday
- China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goods
- Japanese camp funding advances after Zinke, lawmaker spat
- Dutch PM says European Union's ambassador to Moscow is being recalled for consultations over nerve gas attack
- Bolton may herald rightward shift in Trump's foreign policy
- Weather Channel sold to independent studio, distributor
- Dell Match Play Results
- Dell Match Play Groups
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Sen. Paul smacks at budget deal again, this time via tweets
- Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames
- 54-year-old Laura Davies shoots 82 week after contending
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Walker scores 46, Hornets rout Grizzlies 140-79
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- 76ers rout Magic 118-98 for fifth straight win
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Konecny scores twice to lift Flyers over Rangers 4-3
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Official: sprinter Asafa Powell out of Commonwealth Games
- Carolina beats Coyotes 6-5 after giving up weird goal
- Streaking Michigan routs Texas A&M 99-72 in West semifinals
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Blue Jackets shut out Panthers 4-0 for 10th straight win
- Police and fire officials say a fire at a condominium complex in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has killed 13 and injured 27
- Miller, Point help Lightning hold off Islanders, 7-6
- Fire at condominium in southern Vietnam kills at least 13
- Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex
- High-scoring Lightning hold off Islanders, 7-6
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Former NHL forward Olczyk says he is cancer-free
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Lawyers for Marine call serviceman's stabbing an accident
- Williamson posts 18th century in 1st test against England
- Grubauer lifts Capitals to 1-0 win over Red Wings
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- With rookie manager, Mets ready to roll out prized pitchers
- Trump hammers China with tough tariffs
- Taiwan's China Airlines opens direct flight from Taipei to Ontario, CA
- Liang Su: Taiwan’s Smart City Summit aims to become world’s top trade show
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 911 calls: Police fast on scene of Florida bridge collapse
- Protests delay start of Kings-Hawks game
- After Parkland shooting, worldwide 'March for Our Lives'
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- McDavid has 2 goals, 2 assists; Oilers top Senators
- National Hockey League
- Davis, Rondo, push Pelicans past Lakers, 128-125
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Lawyer urges release of Florida shooting suspect's brother
- Harden scores 10 in OT to lift Rockets over Pistons 100-96
- Williamson posts 18th century in 1st test against England
- Matthews scores as Leafs down Predators 5-2
- Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim
- Mercedes sets early pace at Australian Grand Prix practice
- Hsieh Su-wei consecutive wins in Miami Open
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Mitchell scores 26, Jazz beat Mavericks 119-112
- Miami Open Results
- Canucks beat Blackhawks 5-2, stop 7-game slide
- Empire strikes back: China retaliates for Trump tariffs with US$3 billion of its own
- Céline Dion cancels Las Vegas concerts
- Hornets rout Grizzlies 140-79 behind Walker's 46 points
- Afghan army faulted for sloppiness with blood-type testing
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Firecracker factory fire in India kills 5 workers, 12 hurt
- Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House
- Rep: Lorna Luft has successful brain surgery for tumor
- Kopitar scores 4 times, Kings cruise to 7-1 win over Avs
- Design selected to house Taoyuan Art Museum in Taiwan
- Taipei Veggie Fest 2018: A party for a good cause
- Today in History
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Former VP Biden to discuss policy issues in Connecticut
- US Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers postage stamp
- NFL players to take on criminal justice issues at Harvard
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Incoming Peru president a political novice facing tough odds
- Real stories fuel a 'golden age' of documentaries
- 13 killed in Ho Chi Minh City Apartment
- Peru's congress ready to replace scandal-tainted president
- New documentary tells story of black women pro wrestlers
- Penn State fraternity members due in court over hazing death
- Democrats banking on suburban discontent in 2018
- Huge spending bill clears key Senate hurdle as Congress nears OK of big boosts for defense, domestic programs
- Trump team may shift strategy after legal shake-up
- Two NT$10 million receipt special prizes yet to be claimed
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Noles roll: Florida St beats Gonzaga 75-60 in 3rd NCAA upset
- Kings beat Hawks amid protests outside Golden1 Center
- Senate OKs $1.3 trillion for defense, domestic programs, sending measure to Trump and averting weekend federal shutdown
- Kaohsiung Mayor latest Taiwanese leader to meet with US government official
- Tweet offering home to gun protesters launches movement
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Pakistan celebrates National Day with military parade
- Trump's plan to remove McMaster wasn't true _ until it was
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser
- The Latest: More than 1,100 escape Vietnam fire
- Bolton may herald rightward shift in Trump's foreign policy
- Couture's OT goal sends Sharks past Golden Knights 2-1
- GOP Idaho senator slows huge bill in fight over forest name
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber
- Through Thursday, March 22, 2018
- Premier Lai: Taiwan approved as nation eligible for US 'Global Entry' trusted traveler program
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- S. Korea president's Vietnam visit aims to deepen trade ties
- 20th Taipei Film Festival announces Jury Chair
- Hunt for Austin bomber frustrated police before breakthrough
- World markets roiled by rising fears of US-China trade war
- Williamson posts 18th century in 1st test against England
- Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown
- Líderes en la NBA
- Jewish candidate for Muslim party breaks barriers in Tunisia
- Highlights of massive spending bill nearing congressional OK
- Taiwan president suggests strategy against U.S.-China trade war
- Loyola has hoops fans 'sitting on the edge of their chairs'
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Presidential Office says group flying China's red flag undermines democracy
- Pakistani woman lawmaker becomes opposition leader in Senate
- Second half of Sweet 16 filled with compelling matchups
- Bolton's appointment comes at sensitive time for China ties
- China may hike tariffs on US pork, aluminum, other goods
- Watchdog: Nations helped Egypt's military consolidate power
- AP News Guide: Facebook's widening crisis over user data
- California storm forces flood rescues but spares Montecito
- Uber Self-Driving Crash Calls Safety, Rules Into Question
- Taiwan introduces recyclable fishing nets, moving towards sustainable dev. goals
- Students scarred by Vegas massacre join Florida rallying cry
- Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau releases video promoting eastern Taiwan tourism
- Vietnam protests Taiwan naval drills around the Spratly Island group
- Nissan not changing autonomous drive tests over Uber crash
- Mercedes: F1 teams need to work together to avoid split
- New U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton seen as friend of Taiwan
- Freed Filipino priest says airstrikes routed IS extremists
- Papal knighthood given to Taiwanese ambassador
- Taiwan's Top Alcohol Attractions – the best brewery and distillery tours
- Tokyo's envoy urges free and fair elections in Cambodia
- Activists: Hours before cease-fire, 37 killed in Syrian town
- Japan maglev contractors formally charged in bid rigging
- Williamson posts 18th century in 1st test against England
- Most of over 150 stranded whales die on Australian beach
- NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set
- Lithuania says EU nations will take measures against Russia
- EU praises Taiwan's human rights agenda but urges abolition of death penalty
- Anti-migrant protest outside Merkel's office investigated
- Crusaders beat Bulls 33-14 in Super Rugby
- Lawyer says he'll prove French ex-leader Sarkozy's innocence
- Taiwanese arrested for smuggling NT$6.75 bil of drugs into Japan
- U.S. begins to adapt Taiwan policy: Easton
- Spain wraps up judicial probe into Catalan secession attempt
- Myanmar parliament selects expected presidential choice
- Russia's Putin declared winner in presidential vote
- Africa's young professionals embracing 'gospel of bitcoin'
- Two presidents from Taiwan's Cheng Kung Univ. among top 100 Asian Scientists for 2018
- Catalan separatist politician Marta Rovira ignores court summons, says in letter she has chose 'path to exile'
- As flower festival is ending, colorful azaleas are in full bloom in Taipei's Yangmingshan National Park
- Heavy snow, winds hamper traffic in Croatia in early spring
- United States tops FIFA women's rankings, England No. 2
- Britain's EU partners agree guidelines for post-Brexit ties
- Air France flights affected by strike over pay
- The Latest: Catalan politician says she's going into exile
- Spanish Supreme Court judge issues rebellion charges for 13 Catalan politicians over attempt to secede from Spain
- India's demonetization spurs cashless payments, a market of US$1 trillion expected by 2025
- Kosovo court acquits imam accused of terror, hate speech
- EU wants temporary exemptions to US tariffs to be permanent
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 3/26/2018
- Return to the Future: Lillehammer explores another Olympics
- 10 Things To Know for Today
- Chris Evans may not return as Captain America
- Italy opens parliament, but no deal in sight on forming govt
- Baghdad condemns Turkish attacks on Kurds in northern Iraq
- The Latest: Putin thanks Russians for re-electing him
- Taiwanese woman's journey to achieving full body tattoo
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Rabada in the heat of the action, Australia 67-2 in 3rd test
- The Latest: Turkish troops, allies take 4 Syrian villages
- Police surround supermarket in southern France amid possible hostage-taking after the shooting of a police officer
- The Latest: Russian officials know of no new expulsion plans
- Police officer shot in France, suspect may have hostages
- UK tourism's post-Brexit bounce appears to be wearing off
- French counterterrorism prosecutor takes charge of investigation into shooting of police officer
- China marking Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding out
- Usian Bolt delights fans by scoring in Dortmund training
- British redhead claims a teacher told her to dye hair
- Taipei police break up referendum activists’ camp
- Police union official says a hostage-taker has killed at least one person inside a supermarket in southern France.
- French President Emmanuel Macron asks interior minister to head to site of police shooting, hostage-taking
- Yemeni rebel leader lashes out at US, blames it for war
- Ireland wing Stockdale named best player of 6 Nations
- The Latest: 1 dead, 1 seriously wounded in French siege
- Macedonia and Greece eager to find solution on name dispute
- WTO doing 'detailed analysis' of Trump tariffs against China
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Ukrainian lawmaker faces arrest on alleged coup plot charges
- 2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in building collapse
- Wife of jailed Taiwanese rights activist to visit him in China
- French prime minister Edouard Philippe says shooting, hostage-taking 'seems to be a terrorist act'
- London police checking suspicious vehicle at major mall
- AP-NORC Poll: Support soars for stricter gun control laws
- How the AP-NORC poll on gun laws was conducted
- Sheriff's officer accuses Punxsutawney Phil of deception
- Greece: Extreme-right group claims arson on Afghan center
- French police say 2 killed, about a dozen wounded in supermarket hostage-taking in southern France
- Philippines plans to build marine base near island close to Taiwan to deter illegal fishing
- Appeals court declines to release Tamir Rice jury transcript
- US durable goods orders rise at fastest pace since June
- The Latest: Germany welcomes chance to negotiate US tariffs
- Jiji Township in central Taiwan inaugurates new resting place along celebrated bikeway
- President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill, cites concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding
- NYC council proposal lets off-duty workers disconnect
- Warner confronted by spectator in another off-field incident
- Cyprus' British base police say 'huge' drop in bird trapping
- UN report: Loss of plants, animals making a lonelier planet
- Spending bill rejects Trump effort to gut water cleanups
- The Latest: Hearing underway in Penn State pledge's death
- The Latest: Trump 'considering' veto of budget bill
- Reporter accuses Russian presidential candidate of groping
- Kosovo's Sufi Dervish order celebrates the new year, spring
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- French President Emmanuel Macron says all evidence suggests shootings in southern France are a terrorist attack
- Finding My Space: Interview with Taiwanese designers at Olivia Yao Jewellery
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher
- French President Macron says temporary EU exemption from US tariffs is "not considered satisfactory"
- Police union official Yves Lefebvre says suspect in hostage-taking situation has been shot to death by police
- EU chief Tusk says EU nations will take "more steps" against Moscow over the nerve agent attack in Britain
- Dutch police detain 25 England supporters for violence
- The Latest: Peru president threatens to withdraw resignation
- 9 Iranians charged in hacking scheme to steal information from universities, companies and government agencies
- Sales of new U.S. homes slipped 0.6 percent in February, the third straight monthly decline
- National Hockey League
- US new-home sales fell 0.6 percent in February
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Poland's women protest plan to tighten abortion law
- Justice Dept. charges 9 Iranians in massive hacking scheme
- Airline 'condemns' alleged actions of arrested crew member
- The Latest: Storm that pounded California moves east
- Kurdish rebels announce withdrawal from Iraq's Sinjar following threats of attack from Turkey
- Nigeria's president meets with girls freed from Boko Haram
- Ohio man faces death sentence in killing of 2 officers
- Russian girl in pink becomes internet star
- French interior minister says suspect in supermarket hostage-taking killed three people
- French interior minister describes suspect in supermarket ordeal as radicalized petty criminal under surveillance
- US stocks hold steady a day after big loss on trade worries
- EU to raise 'complicated issues,' Syria combat with Turkey
- Suspect in French hostage-taking requested release of sole surviving assailant from 2015 Paris attacks, minister says
- The Latest: Kurd group PKK says will withdraw from Sinjar
- A timeline of extremist attacks in France in recent years
- Craigslist closes personals sections in US, cites measure
- The Islamic State group claims responsibility for the fatal shootings and hostage-taking in southern France
- Jann Wenner says MeToo suffers from absence of due process
- Wayne Huizenga, who built his fortune from trash, dies at 80
- Foreign adoptions by US families drop by 12 percent
- Health officials say 12 killed, 40 wounded in car bombing outside sports stadium in Afghanistan's Helmand province
- Kuzmina wins biathlon World Cup sprint title
- Afghanistan: Car bomb near stadium kills 23, says official
- Parker to Joshua: 'You're going to get the full Parker'
- UEFA Nations League gets $94 million prize fund for 55 teams
- US tariff plan could benefit 'Made in Taiwan' products: scholars
- 'Business, not charity': 15 trained for AC construction jobs
- Mali's prime minister makes rare visit to rebel-held Kidal
- NASA's Mars rover Curiosity marks 2,000th day on red planet
- Afghanistan: Car bomb near stadium kills 12, says official
- The Latest: Official calls stopping Austin bomber rewarding
- The Latest: Investigators use Uber crash SUV in recreation
- Army Corps faces questions about vetting border wall company
- China's lobster imports keep US price high, but no tariffs
- Federal review ongoing in 2015 Ohio fatal police shooting
- Peru's congress votes to accept resignation of president
- Missouri attorney general subpoenas Greitens charity
- Rio judge: Youtube must remove videos on slain councilwoman
- Brazil soldiers arrested on suspicion of arms trafficking.
- Teen who bombed UK subway imprisoned for at least 34 years
- Washington teen pulled from bike by officer awarded $500K
- What's next for Peru after president's resignation
- Former England coach threatened female official with pole
- Trump announces 1 p.m. news conference to discuss spending bill hours after tweeting he's considering veto.
- French Open tries no-let in juniors, 5-minute warmup for all
- India's asks Cambridge Analytica for information on data
- Ex-lawmaker pleads not guilty to video voyeurism charges
- Home sale: Latest LeBron billboard near superstar's house
- UN: Conflict key cause of 124 million hungry who could die
- White House official: Trump to sign $1.3 trillion spending bill hours after tweeting he was considering veto
- Group: Public in dark about cell tower plans in Grand Teton
- Serbia cancels handball match with Kosovo
- British man arrested in Greece for alleged drug smuggling
- BASEBALL 2018: Beastly teams, Ohtani and make way for MVs
- Position of F1 start lights altered to compensate for halo
- French President Macron says supermarket attacker killed 3 people, wounded 16 others
- Dick Gamble, Stanley Cup champion and AHL star, dies at 89
- France's Macron: Hero policeman who offered himself up in hostage swap is in life-threatening condition
- Afghanistan qualifies for 2019 Cricket World Cup
- Trump says he's signed $1.3 trillion spending measure, hours after saying he was considering veto
- French ice dancers lead with nary a wardrobe mishap
- Trump says he objects to $1.3 trillion spending bill, says he signed it on 'national security' grounds
- Trump warns he will 'never sign another bill like this again,' calls for Senate rules change, line-item veto on spending
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Shares of Dropbox surge in first day of trading
- 'Melrose Place' actress faces 2nd re-sentencing for crash
- Turkmenistan: Iranians shot at on border were drug smugglers
- Texas adds 7 rigs as US rig count increases to 995
- Trump says South Korea trade deal being updated
- Kosovo court releases 7 opposition MPs from detention
- Recalls this week: smoke alarms, riding mowers
- Brazil beats Russia 3-0 in friendly ahead of World Cup
- Brazil consumer prices show lowest March jump in 18 years
- Martin Vizcarra is sworn in as Peruvian president after predecessor ousted over corruption charges
- Naomi Osaka loses to Svitolina in 2nd round of Miami Open
- Spieth, Reed face elimination in Match Play showdown
- Pantano wins stage, Valverde keeps lead in Tour of Catalonia
- The Latest: Bubba Watson rallies to avoid extra holes
- Winter Arctic sea ice again grew far less than normal
- Dead gunman demanded release of 2015 Paris attacks suspect
- First lady recognizes 10 women with global courage awards
- Man convicted in killing of Muslim cleric and his assistant
- 15th defense lawyer in Suge Knight's murder case leaves
- Investigators say missing Iowa family found dead in Mexico
- Analysis: Foxconn plant could add $51B to Wisconsin economy
- UN official: No aid for controversial Venezuela election
- Expert: Coolers made it worse in nursing home where 12 died
- Paris prosecutor says slain gunman called himself a "soldier of Islamic State" when he entered supermarket
- Counterterrorism official: Suspect shouted "Allahu akbar" when he entered supermarket where hostages taken
- A swan-song for Toys R Us, the going-out-of-business sale
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Spain's Supreme Court says international arrest warrants have been issued for 6 fugitive Catalan politicians
- French prosecutor says person who shared life with dead supermarket shooting suspect has been detained
- French prosecutor: Suspect in supermarket hostage-taking and shootings born in Morocco
- Q&A: At 91, the droll Cloris Leachman isn't slowing down yet
- Former water park executive charged in Kansas slide death
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Army seeks changes to chemical weapons disposal in Colorado
- Slovaks hold new anti-govt protests in slain reporter case
- Leipzig's Naby Keita fined for false driving licenses
- The Latest: Former water park executive pleads not guilty
- The Latest: St Louis prosecutors looking at Greitens charity
- United gives $10,000 travel voucher to 'bumped' passenger
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Bolivians demand access to sea at nationwide parades
- Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation
- 2 Americans, 1 Russian dock with International Space Station
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Australia World Cup preparations off to bad start in Norway
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- The Latest: No signs of violence in deaths of Iowa family
- Dow Jones industrials sink 425 points, closing out their worst week in two years and extending weekly drop to 1,400
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Rep. Slaughter praised as champion for women, constituents
- Albania Constitutional Court judge fired, not proving income
- Oversight panel seeks details on Interior's pricey doors
- Micron Technology and Lincoln National skid; Nike rises
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Lobbying pays off for small drugmaker in budget bill
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- UK data watchdog raids Cambridge Analytica office in London
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Protesters gather in Washington, demanding gun control
- UN rights council scorecard: 5 Israel resolutions, Syria 2
- Mexico approves conscientious objection for doctors
- The Latest: Procession carries slain NYC firefighter's body
- AP News Guide: Trump gets wishes on border wall - sort of
- BC-US--Index, US
- Police say Ex-Raider Aldon Smith violated restraining order
- The Latest: 'Melrose Place' actress to appeal court ruling
- PBS says new witnesses attest Tavis Smiley sex misconduct
- Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices
- Business Highlights
- District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter
- Cristie Kerr shoots 64, opens 5-shot lead in Kia Classic
- NWSL opening sixth season on Saturday
- Without Messi, Argentina beats Italy 2-0 in friendly
- Hawk in the Oval: Will John Bolton's views rub off on Trump?
- Jesse Lingard's goal gives England 1-0 win over Netherlands
- Tesla, Mozilla are among businesses taking a Facebook pause
- Attacks force Mexico Coke bottler to close in southern city
- Germany, Spain both impress in 1-1 World Cup warm-up draw
- Ronaldo scores twice in added time, Portugal beats Egypt 2-1
- France's poor defending exposed again as Colombia wins 3-2
- Puerto Rico rejects pension cuts sought by federal board
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle defends super-G title at nationals
- Arkansas wants court to dissolve stay for death row prisoner
- White House staffers on edge as Trump eyes another shake-up
- No charges in case of news photographer shot by deputy
- Joe Durant leads PGA Tour Champions in Mississippi
- NCAA Latest: Rest up underdogs, time for blue bloods to ball
- Cavs get 3 players back from injuries
- 'Welcome to Zlatan': Ibrahimovic makes play for LA's heart
- Trump to promote infrastructure plan in Ohio next week
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Tony Romo shoots 82, finishes last in PGA Tour debut
- 4 more minor leaguers suspended for drug violations
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- FBI says attack at California military base has no known link to terrorism, vehicle was on fire as it approached gate
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Argentina pays homage to Brit who recovered Falklands dead
- Dell Match Play Results
- Dell Match Play Groups
- Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by liner drive
- Mississippi State routs NC State 71-57 to reach Elite Eight
- Celtics' Kyrie Irving set for surgery on sore left knee
- Communist Party will regulate China's media, film industry
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Trump issues order to ban most transgender troops from serving in military except under 'limited circumstances'
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
- Jokic, Murray help Nuggets stay in race by beating Wizards
- Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by line drive
- Niemi stops 35 shots in Canadiens' 3-0 win over Sabres
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Lincoln to Thai king: Thanks but no thanks for the elephants
- LeBron, Cavs cruise to 120-95 blowout over sinking Suns
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Bumgarner breaks hand when hit by line drive, needs surgery
- Pacers use late surge to beat Clippers, close in on playoffs
- Hall's winner lifts Devils past Penguins 4-3 in overtime
- Wolves beat Knicks, clinch first winning record since 2005
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Over 400 fraud suspects arrested in four day sweep by Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Lowry has triple-double as Raptors beat Nets 116-112
- National Basketball Association
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Westbrook's 17-point 4th quarter leads Thunder past Heat
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Kyle Lowery has triple-double, Raptors edge Nets 116-112
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- The Latest: Australians march to support US protesters
- Rain hits 3rd day of New Zealand-England test
- Berglund scores twice as streaking Blues beat Canucks 4-1
- Popular Youtube channel 'Taiwan Bar' releases its first English language video
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Jets edge Ducks 3-2 in OT to set franchise mark for points
- National Basketball Association
- China's economic czar tells US Beijing will defend interests
- Aldridge has career-high 45 points, Spurs beat Jazz in OT
- Pastrnak scores with 12 seconds left, Bruins edge Stars 3-2
- Taylor Hall scores in OT, Devils beat Penguins 4-3
- Taiwan tops Asia, ranks 3rd globally in Transformation Index
- Through Friday, March 23, 2018
- Today in History
- EU deplores US tactics in negotiating tariffs
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Will John Bolton's hawkish views rub off on Trump?
- National Basketball Association
- Big-time cricket returns to Karachi for 1st time in 9 years
- Miami Open Results
- GOP in control, but Dems' budget priorities are winning
- Vettel fastest in rainy final practice at Australian GP
- Benefits of lobbying evident for small drugmaker
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Celtics rally in fourth to beat Trail Blazers 105-100
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Joint Chiefs chair sees signs of progress in Afghan war
- Stephen Curry returns then injures left knee as Warriors win
- Trump's impulses put White House credibility on the line
- Organizers hope to draw half a million to gun control rally
- Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
- Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs defends activation of Shenao coal-fired power plant
- Interior minister says French officer who swapped himself for hostage has died
- FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base
- Koreas to hold high-level talks next week to set up summit
- Tropical depression near Guam could turn into typhoon: Taiwan forecasters
- French hero officer who swapped himself for hostage dies
- Man in southern Taiwan tosses boiling soup on woman's face after a brush with her hair
- In Egypt, wall-to-wall el-Sissi banners inspire satire
- New Zealand vs. England scoreboard
- Ex-S. Korean President Lee arrested over corruption scandal
- 2 Chinese rescued more than 50 hours after dredger capsized
- Wife of TSMC founder takes 700 staff to quake-struck Taiwan region
- Indian court jails powerful politician for embezzling funds
- Bucks overcame sluggish start to beat Bulls 118-105
- Taiwanese Nat. team cheated out of gold in Tug of War Championship? Netizens cry foul!
- The Latest: French officer mom not surprised by his courage
- Police suspect mother strangled 3 kids in Pakistan
- Taiwan luxury car dealer accused of hiding two illegal Filipina maids
- Super Rugby: Hurricanes, Chiefs win early Saturday matches
- Egypt deports British reporter as media crackdown escalates
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - March 23
- Nat. Taiwan University convenes hearing to address controversy surrounding Kuan
- UK watchdog assessing evidence from Cambridge Analytica raid
- Thousands expected to leave second pocket in Syria's Ghouta
- South Africa 65-1, leads Australia by 121 runs in 3rd test
- Egypt's Interior Ministry says explosion in coastal city of Alexandria kills at least one policeman, wounds four others
- Egypt Interior Ministry says explosion in Alexandria kills 1
- Trump should sell newest jets to Taiwan: ex-AIT director
- Catalonia's parliament suspends vote on jailed candidate
- 106 passengers stranded in Germany due to drunken co-pilot
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Thousands of Croatian far-right supporters march in Zagreb
- AP Photos: Russian landfill attracts national attention
- Will GOP accomplishments in Congress be enough for voters?
- Majority of Taipei residents happy with the city's traffic
- U.S. Congress approves aid for Tibetans
- Italy elects parliament speakers, but still no government
- No laughing matter: When exactly did clowns become scary?
- The Latest: Anti-gun protesters rally in London
- Behind the glitz, France has problems to solve before WCup
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Turkey's president refers to anti-war students as terrorists
- Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- Youth give pope piece of their mind, call for transparency
- Why Trump's latest steps heighten risk of a global trade war
- Chen completes 6 quads to win world figure skating title
- Planned Russian statue starts mini-Cold War in American city
- Why Trump's latest steps heighten risk of a global trade war
- C ya! Mets' David Wright is baseball's lone captain in 2018
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- 2 small earthquakes shake parts of northern Oklahoma
- Ex-NFL lineman Evan Mathis selling prized Mickey Mantle card
- 7 months after Harvey, flood-control projects' fate unclear
- Greek tycoon calls drug charges politically motivated
- Handball tournament canceled in Serbia after Kosovo dispute
- Some fear steel tariff could hurt auto industry in the South
- Afghanistan: 3 wounded in sticky bomb blast in Kabul
- South Africa-Australia 3rd Test Scores
- Florida students call for gun reform at March for Our Lives
- Pakistani court frees 20 in killing of Christian couple case
- Nordic combined champ Akito Watabe wins 7th WCup of season
- French official: Investigators found 3 homemade explosive devices, handgun, knife inside attacked supermarket
- Peruvian judge bars ex-president from leaving the country for 18 months during investigation
- Peru takes ex-president's passport amid corruption probe
- Sara Takanashi claims record 54th career World Cup win
- Australia cricketer Cameron Bancroft admits to ball tampering, captain Steve Smith says team planned it.
- Police in Rio de Janeiro kill 7 suspected drug traffickers
- Australia admits ball tampering in stunning confession
- Schachmann wins shortened sixth stage of Tour of Catalonia
- Eiffel Tower protest: Marchers back more US gun control
- Russia says IS-linked militant killed by police in Dagestan
- Lights go off for Earth Hour, global call on climate change
- South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Scoreboard
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Australian Grand Prix Lineup
- Justin Thomas enjoys another short round in Match Play
- Dallas-area pastor gets 99 years in boy's starvation death
- Delta helps hundreds of students fly to DC for gun protest
- Turkish army and allies in 'total control' of Syria's Afrin
- Thousands of Africans protest Israeli deportation plan
- With rookie manager, Mets ready to roll out prized pitchers
- Mexican prosecutors arrest 3 ex-officials in killings
- Red Sox ace Sale hit by liner, expects to be OK for opener
- Red Sox trade INF Marrero to Arizona for player or cash
- Mets send RHP Zack Wheeler to minors; Lugo likely to start
- RHP Straily will go on disabled list for ailing Marlins
- AP Explains: Trump's policy on transgender troops
- Major League Soccer
- Wozniacki complains of verbal abuse by Miami Open crowd
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Giants ace Bumgarner has surgery on broken left pinkie
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Top-ranked Halep loses to Radwanska at Miami Open
- Poland marks new holiday for Poles who saved Jews in WWII
- Cambridge sweeps Boat Races for first time in 21 years
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Orioles star Machado makes seamless transition to shortstop
- Match Play Results
- Nigerian police: Boko Haram to free 1 more kidnapped girl
- Curry out at least 3 weeks but could be ready for playoffs
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Knee woes: Steph, Kyrie not expected back until playoffs
- A's shift gears on stadium parking: Giants fans to pay more
- Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally
- Greece arrests 3 traffickers holding 21 migrants hostage
- D-backs tab lefty Corbin for opening day start vs Rockies
- Triple-A coach, ex-star Howard Johnson hit in face by liner
- Mexican police find bodies of 15 men crammed into pickup
- Bluebloods Kansas, Duke square off with Final Four at stake
- Ex-Aussie captain Clarke wishes ball tampering just a dream
- Tajouri scores 2 goals, NYCFC play Revolution to 2-2 draw
- Parents charged with abusing teen,16, over arranged marriage
- Catcher Christian Vazquez, Red Sox reach deal through 2021
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- NYC firefighter killed on movie set promoted posthumously
- Major League Soccer
- NCAA Latest: Loyola-Chicago could join underdog greats in F4
- U-turn: Twins reclaim Kennys Vargas on waivers from Reds
- Landeskog helps Avs beat Golden Knights in shootout 2-1
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru
- Lamah, Maurer help FC Dallas to 1-1 draw with Timbers
- Pitcher Bartolo Colon cut by Rangers, could rejoin them soon
- Garnett stumbles in wind, lead cut to 2 at Corales Puntacana
- How Australia's cricket team hatched a plan to cheat
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Kane scores twice to lead streaking Sharks past Flames 5-1
- Timbers-FC Dallas, Sums
- Congressman: Bombing suspect called himself a 'psychopath'
- Timbers-FC Dallas, Sums
- Timbers-FC Dallas, Sums
- Zeuge retains WBA super middle belt from Ekpo by TKO2
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Noble Indy edged Lone Sailor in Louisiana Derby
- Steve Stricker in position for 2nd straight Champions win
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- BC-GLF--Dominican Republic Scores
- Miami Open Results
- Creator of Venezuelan youth orchestras Abreu dead at 79
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- 'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control
- Major League Soccer
- Poulter told he's in Masters prematurely
- Clark, Martinez help Crew beat DC United 3-1
- United-Crew, Sums
- Hearing set on Canelo Alvarez positive drug test
- Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort
- Sale, Duffy become latest aces forced to make early exits
- Stars affected by violence join students' gun-reform rallies
- Columbus beats DC United 3-1 to improve to 3-0-1
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Ben Simmons has triple-double, 76ers beat Timberwolves
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Major League Soccer
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Ohtani uneven in final spring pitching appearance for Angels
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Minnesota United-Red Bulls, Sums
- Pistons sharp from outside in 117-95 win over Chicago
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Cricket Australia refuses to take immediate action against players amid cheating admissions in South Africa
- Cricket Australia to probe ball-tampering, no action yet
- Cristie Kerr blows 5-stroke lead in LPGA Tour's Kia Classic
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Gordon helps Magic hold off Suns 105-99
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Forsberg helps Blackhawks beat Islanders 3-1
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Simmons has triple-double, 76ers beat Timberwolves
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Blues stop Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with 2-1 win
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- National Hockey League
- Nine colleges in Taipei ban single-use, melamine dinnerware for environmental and health concerns
- Vesey, Georgiev lead Rangers to 5-1 win over Sabres
- Kaohisung Mayor remembers 7 fallen Taiwanese of 911 tragedy
- National Basketball Association
- Devils top Lightning 2-1, move closer to playoff spot
- National Basketball Association
- Harden's 27 help Rockets sail past Pelicans 114-91
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Panthers score 4 times in 3rd period to beat Coyotes 4-2
- Maple Leafs top Red Wings 4-3 for 13th straight home win
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Kyle Kuzma leads 4th-quarter surge, Lakers beat Grizzlies
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Kuznetsov, Wilson score 2 each as Capitals top Canadiens 6-4
- Chinese warns against 'trade war,' appeals for cooperation
- Hurricanes spoil Karlsson's return, beat Senators 5-2
- Zucker scores 30th goal as Wild top Predators 4-1
- Miami Open Results
- Dwight Howard has 23 rebounds, Hornets hold off Mavs 102-98
- Major League Soccer
- NZ 347-7, leads England by 289 at tea on day 4, 1st test
- Rubio's injury-time goal lifts Sporting to draw with Rapids
- Sporting KC-Rapids, Sums
- Avalanche edge Golden Knights 2-1 in shootout
- John Bolton could help with Taiwan-U.S. visits: official
- Today in History
- Obama: North Korea's isolation means less leverage in talks
- Major League Soccer
- Galaxy, Whitecaps play to scoreless draw
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change
- Galaxy-Whitecaps, Sums
- English footballer Tim Chow supports Taipei youth soccer camp
- Through Saturday, March 24, 2018
- McDavid nets 2, grabs scoring lead as Oilers beat Kings 3-2
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- CAA: Number of budget airline passengers in Taiwan market expected to break 10 million mark in 2018
- British editor in UAE gets 10 years for wife's slaying
- Taiwan's uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for January and February, 2018 announced
- Cat missing 46 days after Hualien quake is found
- Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
- Taiwan women's hockey team defeat Iceland for second place in world championship
- Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wins season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix
- Vettel holds off Hamilton to win Australian GP
- China's new central banker pledges to rein in financial risk
- Memorial mass in France for heroic officer, other victims
- South Korea's coast guard says it's trying to rescue 192 people from ferry that hit a rock off country's southwest coast
- SKorea coast guard tries to rescue 192 after ferry hits rock
- Australia cricket captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner step down for remainder of game after ball tampering
- Voguing revives as Paris minorities strike a political pose
- Australia captain Smith, vice-captain Warner step down
- New Zealand vs. England scoreboard
- US says airstrike in Libya kills 2 militants
- Taiwan chef’s pastry sculpture of Lü Bu takes the cake
- Taiwan’s Golden Pin Design Award 2018 opens international call for entries
- Bomb inside Afghan Shiite mosque kills 1, wounds 7
- On Palm Sunday, pope urges youth to raise their voices
- Taiwan ready to help in murder case involving Hong Kong couple
- The Latest: S. Korea rescues all 163 after ferry hits rock
- Never-seen photos of Beatles' early US concerts auctioned
- An enchanted visit to Lover's Lake and Dawulun Fort in northern Taiwan
- South Korean president visits UAE amid deepening ties
- Cronk has hand in 7 tries in Roosters' NRL win vs Newcastle
- Syrian rebels exit second pocket of eastern Ghouta
- S. Africa dominating Australia amid ball tampering scandal
- Lawyer says fugitive ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is being held by German police
- Fugitive ex-Catalan leader held by police in Germany
- Taiwan's Phoebe Yao wins AXA ladies golf tournament in Japan
- Israel PM lauds US law to curb Palestinian aid
- Trump defends $1.3T spending plan, points to military gains
- UNICEF calls on Yemen's warring sides to stop impeding aid
- German police say ex-Catalan fugitive Carles Puigdemont has been detained on a European arrest warrant
- The Latest: Fugitive ex-Catalan leader held by German police
- The Latest: Trump urges stronger fight against IS militants
- McLaren shows new fight and speed at Australian GP
- Scores arrested in Belarus opposition protest in Minsk
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- What Facebook's privacy policy allows may surprise you
- Trump is staffing _ or casting_ from Fox
- Saudi Arabia's Red Sea divers explore freedoms off the coast
- First direct flight from Australia to London touches down
- 4 children dead in Russian shopping center fire
- Trump says 'many lawyers' want to represent him
- International Cricket Council bans Australia captain Steve Smith for one test for role in ball tampering plan
- Iraq: Islamic State group says it killed 10 policemen
- AP Sports Podcast: The 3-point shot debate; Sunday preview
- Australia captain Smith banned 1 match for tampering plot
- Stringent security in place for PSL final in Karachi
- Somali police report large explosion, gunfire near parliament headquarters in Mogadishu
- Valverde wins Tour of Catalonia for 2nd straight year
- Big explosion, gunfire in near parliament in Somali capital
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Iran: Naming John Bolton national security adviser "a shame"
- Q&A: He's trying to run world's fastest marathon _ backward
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- United Soccer League
- Portraits of Egypt's leader fill iconic Cairo Square
- The Latest: 2 lawyers not joining Trump legal team after all
- Major leagues on the lookout for pitch tipping
- Turkmenistan votes for rubber-stamp parliament
- In Egypt's election, turnout provides the only suspense
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Assailants attack public property in northeastern Brazil.
- Turkey targets Iraq's Sinjar to oust Kurdish rebels
- Nordic combined champ Watabe ends season with another win
- The Latest: Warner says it's time to re-examine gun votes
- German foreign minister condemns anti-Semitism at schools
- SAfrica beats Australia by 322 runs in 3rd test
- Takanashi extends all-time WCup record in ski jumping finale
- 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' dethrones 'Black Panther'
- Peter Sagan wins Gent-Wevelgem classic for the third time
- Tanzania traffic collision leaves at least 26 dead, 9 hurt
- Rangers minor league coach Howard Johnson out of hospital
- Gaza's Hamas rulers hold large military drill amid tensions
- Israeli monitor: Settlements grew under Trump presidency
- Crowds clash with police in Barcelona as Catalans protest arrest of fugitive former leader Carles Puigdemont in Germany
- Lefty Wade LeBlanc returns to Seattle after release by Yanks
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Egypt vote shadowed by missing contenders
- A timeline of key events in Egypt since the 2011 uprising
- Sierra Leone opposition warns against delaying vote
- Afghanistan wins World Cup qualification tournament
- Celebrities at Kids' Choice Awards praise youth marches
- Makarainen wins biathlon World Cup title in dramatic finish
- The Latest: Last 2 Final Four spots big for office pools
- Egypt says expelled British reporter had expired credentials
- Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Argentine police arrest referee on prostitution charges
- US gas prices rise 7 cents a gallon over past 2 weeks
- Watson wins, denies Thomas No. 1 ranking
- Trump friend: Staff changes soon; Shulkin on shaky ground
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Cards pitcher Wainwright going on DL with hamstring strain
- Video shows Texas deputy he fatally shoots unarmed man
- Nigeria schoolgirls reunited with parents after release
- Indians OF Michael Brantley to start season on disabled list
- Ex-president Lula rallies support as prison looms
- Alabama gambling magnate Milton McGregor dies at age 78
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Pussy Riot brings anti-Trump message to conservative Idaho
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- JJ Hairston top winner with 5 trophies at Stellar Awards
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Deadline additions help streaking Sharks surge into playoffs
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Hellickson, Napoli, Revere among the latest big league cuts
- Venus Williams rallies past Kiki Bertens at Miami Open
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Prized prospect Kingery, Phillies reach 6-year contract
- James scores 37, Cavs beat Nets 121-114 for 5th straight win
- Russian state news agency: Death toll in shopping center fire rises to 37 with 69 others missing, many of them children
- Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws
- Brice Garnett wins PGA Tour event in Dominican Republic
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Thousands mourn creator of Venezuelan youth orchestras
- Flat-Earther survives rocket blast into California sky
- National Basketball Association
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: Facebook questioned about scraping phone data
- National anthem will be hot topic at NFL owners meetings
- Giannis returns, Bucks hold on for 106-103 win over Spurs
- Duffy says he's set to start opener for KC after early exit
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Yemen missile over Riyadh
- Saudi Arabia says 1 person killed, 2 wounded in ballistic missile attack on kingdom's capital by Yemen rebels
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: Saudis say 1 killed by missile attack from Yemen
- Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump
- Steve Stricker wins 2nd straight Champions title
- Steve Kerr rules out Stephen Curry for playoffs' first round
- Bubba Watson wins Match Play title in blowout
- Facebook questioned about pulling data from Android devices
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter
- Kansas edges Duke in overtime thriller for last Final Four spot, joins Villanova, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan in NCAA semis
- Ambush of Mexican marines kill 5, wound 12 in border city
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Prized prospect Kingery, Phillies reach 6-year contract
- Lone dog: No. 11 Loyola joins list of regulars at Final Four
- Sandoval, Cueto lead Giants over A's 5-1 in Bay Bridge game
- Report: Bombs disguised as rocks in Yemen show Iranian aid
- Oladipo helps Pacers top Heat in OT to clinch playoff spot
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Rozier scores 33 as Celtics roll past Kings, 104-93
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- D-backs Ray fans 12 with no walks in minor league game
- 10 Things to Know for Monday
- Williams scores 26, Clippers beat Raptors 117-106
- Kimbrel makes spring debut, Sale OK for Red Sox opener
- Burke, Lee lead Knicks to 101-97 victory over Wizards
- Injury-plagued Hughes hoping for healthy year with Twins
- BC-GLF--Dominican Republic Scores
- Eun-Hee Ji aces 14th hole in Kia Classic victory
- Berglund, Gorecka win Carlsbad 5000
- Shot that wouldn't fall leads to end of Allen's crazy career
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- McCollum has 34 points, Trail Blazers beat Thunder 108-105
- Boucher, Dowd score on power play; Canucks beat Stars 4-1
- Republican Pennsylvania congressman won't seek re-election
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Rockets beat Hawks 118-99 for 60th win
- Reformed Taiwan gang member becomes wood carving master
- District that arms teachers with rocks to get extra security
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Rockets roll to 60th victory, cruise past Hawks 118-99
- Man found dead in a pool of blood at McDonald's in southern Taiwan
- Marchand scores in OT to lift Bruins over Wild 2-1
- Jets clinch playoff spot with shootout win over Nashville
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Jazz use big third quarter, pull away from injured Warriors
- Southeast Asia's Grab buys Uber's regional business
- Jets clinch playoff spot with shootout win over Nashville
- Asian stocks fall for 3rd day on US-China trade tensions
- Lee Ching-yu permitted to leave Taiwan to visit imprisoned husband in China
- England 217-6 at tea on last day, 1st test vs New Zealand
- Indonesia concludes 1st government-organized trade show in Taipei
- Mueller probe witness secretly backed UAE agenda in Congress
- China allows wife of Taiwan activist to visit him in prison
- Today in History
- Keeping refugee families apart, reuniting others next door
- Keeping refugee families apart, reuniting others next door
- Survey of business economists finds growing optimism
- Reminders of centuries past emerge along Mexico City streets
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- AP Explains: Trump's order to ban most transgender troops
- Survey of business economists finds growing optimism
- 27 reported missing in Russian mall fire that killed 37
- Trump turns to Fox News as he casts staffers for West Wing
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- GOP banking on tax cuts to win over voters in midterms
- Trump legal team not adding 2 new lawyers
- Porn star says she was warned to keep silent about Trump
- Alaska heads toward showdown over residents' oil checks
- Through Sunday, March 25, 2018
- UN food agency boss warns of new European migrant crisis
- Lindholm finishes late comeback, Ducks beat Oilers 5-4 in OT
- Tomb of legendary Chinese general Cao Cao found
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Supreme Court takes up 2nd major partisan redistricting case
- This Week: Consumer confidence, 4Q GDP, consumer spending
- Courts weighing numerous challenges to political boundaries
- Malaysia poised to give 10 years in jail for fake news
- Myanmar skirts 'maximum pressure' despite North Korea ties
- Mueller probe witness secretly backed UAE agenda in Congress
- Asian stocks fall for 3rd day on US-China trade tensions
- In Egypt's election, turnout provides the only suspense
- Lawyer of singer charged on Guam hopeful for probation
- 23 killed when car hits party-goers in Mozambique
- New Zealand's central bank adds employment to mandate
- Department says Taku River salmon numbers are overestimated
- A Russian official says 48 people have been confirmed dead from a fire at a shopping mall in a Siberian city
- Report: Bombs disguised as rocks in Yemen show Iranian aid
- 74 years later, a pilot who crashed in France returns home
- 74 years later, a pilot who crashed in France returns home
- Taiwanese actors cast in Singaporean director's new movie
- Taiwan Supreme Court hears case against accused Chinese spy
- Mueller probe witness secretly backed UAE agenda in Congress
- Afghanis soon to fly missions with Black Hawks from US
- Police question Netanyahu in telecom case for second time
- Bubba Watson envisions the shots, just not the trophies
- TIPPING OFF: Wild March stabilizes a bit with Final Four set
- The Ohtani Dilemma: Can fantasy accommodate a 2-way star?
- Explore tobacco barns and history of a forgotten village in southern Taiwan
- National Rugby League fines Manly for salary cap breaches
- Polls open in Egypt's election with a win for the incumbent, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a foregone conclusion
- Three Taiwanese eateries listed among 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants'
- The Latest: Polls open in Egypt's presidential election
- NZ beats England by an innings and 49 runs in 1st test
- Partner of French gunman was known by police as radicalized
- SKorea to open auto market wider to US in revised trade deal
- Catalonia's Puigdemont to be brought before judge in Germany
- US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman praises 'Taiwan Travel Act' upon arrival in Taiwan
- Ethiopia re-arrests recently freed politicians, journalists
- Former MLB infielder Munenori Kawasaki set to retire
- AP PHOTOS: Cherry blossoms reach full bloom in Tokyo
- A timeline of key events in Egypt since the 2011 uprising
- Thauvin ruled out of France's friendly game against Russia
- Photo of the Day: Sunset at Taiwan's Yehliu Geopark
- 'China has to be taken on' says US House Intel Chief
- French deficit meets EU rules for first time in decade
- Taiwan High Speed Rail offers TGo members 25% discount on night trains for a limited time
- Russia's emergency situations minister says final tally is 64 people dead in a fire at a shopping mall in Siberia.
- Egypt vote overshadowed by missing contenders
- Taiwan bans imports potentially harmful to economy
- Philippines to patrol disputed shoal despite China protest
- Grace Mugabe linked to alleged ivory smuggling in Zimbabwe
- Videos raise questions over Saudi missile intercept claims
- Watch it, Facebook: new EU data rules may have global impact
- Thai court finds British labor activist defamed fruit firm
- Scratching the surface reveals Australian cricket cheaters
- UK Jewish groups accuse Labour of tolerating anti-Semitism
- Australian cricket investigation underway
- US gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy protection
- South Africa shocked by deaths of 144 psychiatric patients
- Chinese military jets once again enter Taiwanese airspace: MOND
- Uber selling Southeast Asian business to regional rival Grab
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Nuns, funds and guns: the firearms debate on Wall Street
- Russia says deal expected with more rebels in Syria's Ghouta
- Pakistani police arrest 12 for ordering a 'revenge rape'
- Virgil Abloh named Louis Vuitton's men's wear designer
- Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Papua New Guinea
- Clash of the titans: Volvo fares better than truck in road wreck
- Kosovo police prevent 4 Serb officials from entry
- Crews replace Rhode Island pole held together with duct tape
- Just for you in Taipei - ventriloquism: theater for audience of one
- Balinese man gets 15 years prison for murdering Japan couple
- Berlusconi faces another trial as government talks heat up
- Turkey's Erdogan: EU membership remains strategic goal
- Haze of African dust shrouds parts of Greece
- The Latest: Catalan separatist politicians condemn violence
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwan President inspects military facilities after Chinese military flight drills raise alarm
- The Latest: Daniels' lawyer won't detail evidence of affair
- Man who clung to girlfriend's moving SUV dies after fall
- Germany fretting on Neuer fitness ahead of World Cup defense
- Spokesman: Trump still has confidence in Shulkin
- Taiwan's Industrial Tech. Research Inst. signs MoU with biochemical company Merck
- Poland summons Russia's ambassador over spy case
- Taiwan FamilyMart: Lucky customer becomes NT$10 million richer from buying I-Mei milk tea
- Formosa Petrochemical announces fuel price hike for next week
- Taipei Electronics Show ends with deals reaching US$146 m.
- Tsai's National Day address 'neutral' to equity market: analysts
- Despite sales rebound, foreign brokerages remain cautious about HTC
- Analysts expect 'factor-based index' to be trend in equity market
- Operator aims to launch Taoyuan Airport MRT service by year-end
- Hikes in bequest tax, cigarette tax to boost care program
- All Galaxy Note 7 phablets sold in Taiwan must be recalled: NCC
- Veep confident Taiwan will achieve 2025 solar energy target
- Taiwan, U.S. find common ground at second digital economy forum
- Taiwan shares end below 9,200 points
- Taiwan denies report of fishery cooperation with North Korea
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Fitch upgrades ratings on Taiwan; outlook stable
- Researcher alleges Indian leader's app ships data abroad
- The Latest: Lithuania poised to expel Russian diplomats
- Russian Ponzi scheme operator Mavrodi dies at age 62
- United States expels 60 Russian diplomats, orders Seattle consulate shuttered in response to UK spy case
- TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony
- Poland, Germany and Lithuania announce they are expelling Russian diplomats over ex-spy poisoning in Britain
- Police: Man punched 5-year-old boy on subway
- EU chief Donald Tusk says 14 member nations expel Russian diplomatic staff over poisoning of ex-spy
- AP Explains: What next in Catalonia after ex-leader's arrest
- German FM urges Palestinians 'not to tear down bridges'
- Spain captures alleged mastermind of $1.2B cybercrime spree
- 2018 Taipei International Dragon Boat Championship now open for registration
- Bodies of 2 men believed to be migrants found in Greece
- Mueller probe witness secretly backed UAE agenda in Congress
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Stocks surge in early trading, clawing back some ground following their worst week in two years; Dow industrials up 400
- Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe
- EU source says that 14 EU nations expel 'more than 30' Russian officials over nerve agent attack on Russian ex-spy
- Review: 'The Balcony' is riveting debut fiction
- Markets Right Now: Stocks surge in early trading; Dow up 450
- Greece ex-finance minister Varoufakis launches new party
- Widow's lawyers say prosecutors failed to initially disclose Pulse shooter's father was confidential FBI informant
- Lowe's Chairman and CEO Niblock is retiring
- Slovak journalist likely the victim of contract killing
- Cynthia Nixon takes campaign for NY governor to Albany
- Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant
- AP-NORC Poll: Americans open to Trump's planned NKorea talks
- Drivers complain charges on Albania's 1st toll road too high
- Why you should freeze your child's credit
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- United Soccer League
- The Latest: Pope condemns southern France attack
- Jersey City police officer fatally shot while off duty
- US stocks sharply higher; Dow up more than 400 points
- Gov. Cuomo jokes at Harlem church: Jews have no rhythm
- Woods to play in his DC-area event for 1st time since 2015
- Comptroller: Wall Street average bonus topped $184K in '17
- Son of Angola's former leader dos Santos accused of fraud
- Federal Trade Commission confirms investigation of Facebook, company shares plunge
- The Latest: FTC confirms Facebook investigation on privacy
- Ryder Cup returns to Hazeltine in Minnesota in 2028
- Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate
- Morocco touts gun safety in 2026 World Cup bid against US
- South Korean president visits Emirates nuclear plant
- Pakistan names 3 uncapped players for T20 series
- Review: Kim Richey keeps great music coming below the radar
- List of countries expelling Russian diplomats
- UK prime minister says 18 countries have expelled more than 100 Russian intelligence officers after ex-spy attack
- Brazil TV captures brazen shootout in Rio
- Blue Jackets' Foligno out 2-4 weeks with lower-body injury
- Romania considers legislation to allow same-sex partnership
- Serbian state television says Kosovo police have arrested Serb official and fired tear gas at Serb protesters
- Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wins golden bench award
- McConnell wants hemp removed from controlled substance list
- Decision to allow more baby eel fishing pushed back months
- Mexico official: Iowa family died from water heater gas leak
- German police seek help identifying child sex abuse suspect
- The Latest: Serbian state TV: Kosovo detains Serb official
- FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices
- Army veteran in US since age 8 deported after prison stint
- South Carolina's A'ja Wilson earns AP All-America team honors for a 3rd time; unanimous pick by panel
- Wilson headlines AP women's All-America team
- Woman who helped officer subdue man among 18 Carnegie Heroes
- Andrew Garfield on why 'Angels in America' still resonates
- 2nd Amendment supporters rally against gun bills in NJ