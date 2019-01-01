英文新聞列表 English News List
- Taiwan cabinet shelves military pension reform bill
- Traffic controls for Alishan sakura season to begin in March
- Jerusalem mayor says he's trying to resolve church crisis
- Greek police seize 105 kilograms of marijuana from Albania
- Bottas braves cold to set early pace on 2nd day of F1 test
- China uses ‘Big Data’ to arrest suspects in Xinjiang
- Colombian rebels attack army caravan, killing 5
- Polish president visits Jewish cultural center amid dispute
- Leading Slovak daily points to mafia in journalist murder
- China and Maldives build ocean observatory, spark new security concerns with India
- Nigeria's military says it rescues 1,100 from Boko Haram
- Pakistan suspends sentences in blasphemy case pending appeal
- Hope Hicks to appear before House panel in Russia probe
- Famed castle in New York's Central Park closes for repairs
- Substance brought by inmate apparently sickens jail officers
- The Latest: Red Cross says pause in Syria fighting 'limited'
- 2018 Taipei startup subsidy for participating in oversea entrepreneurial programs now available
- Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Rita Moreno join Oscar show
- German appeals court says Google doesn't have to check links
- FedEx bucks corporate trend, sticks with NRA
- Police: Kim Jong Nam told friend he feared for his life
- Lanyu resident finds suspected debris from missing Black Hawk chopper
- Court rules EU-Morocco fishing pact can't include W Sahara
- Macy's tops 4Q expectations, optimistic outlook
- Fed chairman Powell says economic outlook remains strong despite stock market swings, signaling gradual rate hikes ahead
- PSG denies reports Neymar will undergo surgery
- Family's lawsuit claims Steelers' Davis mocked teenage son
- Boulders crash onto highway, force big cleanup; no injuries
- US orders for durable goods down 3.7 percent in January; biggest decline since July 2017
- US durable goods orders down 3.7 percent in January
- Powell says outlook strong, signaling gradual rate hikes
- Hillary Clinton to speak at Yale University's Class Day
- Ex-official facing child porn charges will remain jailed
- First lady cuts ties with adviser paid $26M for inaugural
- 5 female golfers to take part in men's European Tour event
- The Latest: FedEx bucks corporate trend, sticks with NRA
- Merkel: No violations seen in Geely buy of Daimler stake
- Jerusalem mayor suspends plan to collect taxes from churches, which prompted closure of Holy Sepulchre
- US home prices jump in 2017 at fastest pace in 3 ½ years
- Columbine principal: Stoneman Douglas must redefine normal
- After Brando, the deluge of Oscar politics
- The Latest: Jerusalem mayor suspends plan to tax churches
- Less is more as companies explore shopping by voice
- Nasri banned for 6 months for anti-doping violation
- Bernie Sanders' son running for Congress in New Hampshire
- Video assistant doctors for World Cup to assess concussion
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trade
- The Latest: Closing arguments begin at Cuomo's ex-aide trial
- Officers shoot, kill armed man who fired at Ohio trooper
- Parts of Ramses II statue found in southern Egypt
- SKorea minister: North's tests 'blatant affront' to treaty
- Egypt urges boycott of BBC after report on disappearances
- US envoy on North Korea policy is retiring
- Ford and Miami to form test bed for self-driving cars
- Ford and Miami to form test bed for self-driving cars
- US stocks, bonds hold steady ahead of Fed chief's testimony
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US cites setbacks to democracy in curtailing aid to Cambodia
- Taoyuan Airport MRT to expand operations
- Free rides on Kaohsiung light rail to end
- US consumer confidence rises to highest level since February
- Here's how to max out your Roth IRA in 2018
- Today's volunteers ensure yesterday's slavery is remembered
- Jordan underwater survey finds parts of Islamic-era port
- Trump reaches deal with Boeing on new presidential planes
- High court: Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing
- Fox News wins appeals ruling over media monitoring company
- Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'
- China and Taiwan exchange detainees for the first time this year
- The Latest: Fed Chair Powell seeks to assure Congress
- AP source: President Trump names former digital adviser Brad Parscale as campaign manager for 2020 re-election campaign
- Egypt says 3 troops killed fighting militants in Sinai
- Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman has right shoulder inflammation
- Supreme Court: Congress properly ended Michigan casino suit
- Trump names campaign manger for re-election bid
- AP expands work with Howard Hughes Medical Institute
- Marvel superheroes to feature in Disney's Paris expansion
- Hernandez hurting but Mariners fortunate no major injury
- Belgian mayors force homeless to shelters as cold threatens
- Trump not planning to ship Native Americans to India
- Venezuelan politician to challenge President Maduro
- Best-selling British novelist Penny Vincenzi dead at 78
- Sessions: Justice Dept can ban bump stocks with regulation
- Central Mexican state says 13 die in cartel disputes
- Justices seem ready to rule against Microsoft in email case
- Romania: Magistrates won't ask for anti-graft chief's ouster
- Endangered whales off Massachusetts, no calves spotted yet
- 1946 lynching: Investigations end, hope for answers lingers
- Russian embassy in DC now located on Nemtsov Plaza
- Egyptian singer sentenced, fined over Nile remarks
- The Latest: Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham
- Prison work boot sales halted after guard kicked, killed
- The Latest: Ryan not interested in banning assault weapons
- Upon further review, Sen. Corker won't seek re-election
- US general: Russia is both 'arsonist and fireman' in Syria
- UN humanitarian chief calls Yemen conditions 'catastrophic'
- UN official concerned by allegations of torture in Turkey
- US says 2 extremists killed in latest Somalia airstrike
- Study: US inequality persists 50 years after landmark report
- Kushner Cos. in talks to buy out partner in Fifth Ave tower
- Cavaliers ban fan who aimed racial taunts at Spurs' Mills
- Six Nations: Irish lose another center as Farrell ruled out
- Despite outcry, Iranian minister addresses UN rights body
- UConn gives posthumous admission to school shooting victim
- Trump hasn't ordered Russian meddling stopped at source
- Dior's '60s flower power celebrates women's rights in Paris
- SeaWorld losses widen for the year, CEO Manby departs
- Kevin Spacey Foundation in UK 'no longer viable,' shuts down
- Jury urged to convict Pennsylvania mayor of selling office
- Man with red sauce on face charged with meatball theft
- Kentucky school shooting judge at center of legal battles
- Davis Cup revamp plans get mixed response
- Mexican soccer team refuses to carry anti-drug gang banner
- Sudan releases dozens arrested over bread protests
- Ex-presidents, friends, family pay respects to Billy Graham
- Toronto: Oh to get valuable innings out of Blue Jays bullpen
- Sign me: Free agents play Japanese amateurs in exhibition
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- Maldives urged to free detainees held in state of emergency
- US judge blocks weed-killer warning label in California
- Israel disputes Palestinian's account of being shot in head
- Jane Walker to replace Johnnie Walker on some scotch bottles
- Lawmaker: Georgia GOP working to mend Delta rift over NRA
- Producers say Lewis Gilbert, who directed 3 James Bond films, has died at 97
- Arrest made in North Carolina shooting captured on Facebook
- Lewis Gilbert, who directed 3 James Bond films, dies at 97
- Bill spurred by Nassar case concerns Catholic Church
- Puerto Rico: Treasury cuts $5B disaster relief loan to $2B
- Australia heavily armed for test battle in South Africa
- Christian leaders say Church of the Holy Sepulchre to re-open after tax dispute with Israeli authorities in Jerusalem
- $5 billion lawsuit filed against alleged bitcoin creator
- US UN ambassador: Honduran leader should talk to opposition
- Nigeria sets up probe into girls' school attack, abductions
- COLUMN: NASCAR veterans aren't pulling over for the rookies
- Protesters in Macedonia decry proposed name compromise
- Embattled Shulkin says he's focusing on improving vets care
- AkzoNobel narrowly wins leg 6 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Police: Son knocked dad out in fight over dinnertime texting
- White House: Talks to continue on renewable fuel standard
- Companies face mounting pressure to pick sides in gun debate
- ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championship Results
- The Latest: Ivanka Trump, Kushner spokesman leaves WH
- Court releases more search warrant documents in Vegas attack
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- American arrested on charges of trying to join Islamic State
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Astronauts aim for icy homecoming after months in space
- LPGA rookie jumps at chance to ease Puerto Rico's recovery
- US considers protected status for Northwest salmon
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- HBCU leaders meeting with business leaders at GOP event
- Lion fatally mauls woman at game lodge in South Africa
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Kansas man sues vape shop for e-cigarette battery explosion
- APNewsBreak: Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s
- Jaziri upsets top-seeded Dimitrov at Dubai Championships
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- DOJ to support lawsuits against companies selling opioids
- The Latest: Media company ponders options after court ruling
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Court: Nike logo of Michael Jordan didn't violate copyright
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Bandit who saw bank robbery as his job heads to prison again
- Man charged with eluding police in stolen U-Haul _ again
- The Latest: McConnell says Senate gun bill not a 'panacea'
- Republicans lose bid to get state court to halt district map
- Vatican sex crimes investigator meets Chile Marist victims
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- US judge sides with Trump administration on challenge to border wall with Mexico
- Officers on leave over video showing suspect getting punched
- Police: Parents beat girl daily, tried to cover up death
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Without Ronaldo, Madrid loses to Espanyol in Spanish league
- The Latest: Hicks not answering questions about White House
- Judge sides with Trump on challenge to Mexico border wall
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Amazon to buy Ring, maker of Wi-Fi--connected doorbells
- Grand Canyon helicopter company changing tanks after crash
- Prime time Olympics coverage drops 7 percent from Sochi
- Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 19-25
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Immigrant family in Utah sues, saying agents ransacked home
- Romney says states should have final say on arming teachers
- The Latest: Michigan panel OKs bills in wake of Nassar
- Review: 'Red Sparrow' with Jennifer Lawrence never takes off
- LAFC signs young Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta
- Report: Jared Kushner's security clearance downgraded
- What's in the IV bag? Studies show safer option than saline
- AP FACT CHECK: GOP Senate hopefuls twist truth in nasty race
- Brazil's federal police chief fired by new security minister
- Swansea into FA Cup quarterfinals for 1st time in 54 years
- All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino to quit New Zealand rugby
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: Environmental group to appeal border wall ruling
- Macy's and Tenet rise while Nutrisystem and Akorn tumble
- Trump campaign chief lends name to penny stock tied to felon
- Statue of tennis legend Althea Gibson planned for US Open
- White House outlines prison reform goals
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Manafort's case saddled by side issues, disputes with judge
- Business Highlights
- Column: Tiger Woods casting a shadow larger than ever
- Female lobbyist calls out sexual misconduct at statehouse
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Satanic Temple sues Arizona city to lead city council prayer
- Review: Moby returns to his moody, trip-hop best on new CD
- In free speech case, justices troubled by Fla. man's arrest
- Move to extend Chinese leader's role fuels business anxiety
- Randy Bachman reimagines George Harrison tunes, goes too far
- Long kryptonite to superheroes, the Oscars begin to relent
- YouTube dings InfoWars for slamming shooting survivors
- Suspicious mail triggers illness at Virginia military base
- 4 powers condemn Iran for violating arms embargo on Yemen
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Police called after brawl in dispute over Trump Panama hotel
- Man who pleaded guilty to shooting state trooper sentenced
- Castro, former Sporting and Barcelona player, dies at 68
- Immigrant wanted in Illinois homicide arrested in Arizona
- Lawmakers vote to form investigative panel in Meehan case
- US rules Chinese firms sold aluminum foil unfairly cheap
- 2 Virginia men accused of smuggling firearms to Chechnya
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Cheika will quit if Wallabies don't win 2019 Rugby World Cup
- Developers end effort for oil terminal along Columbia River
- Another lawmaker facing expulsion over sexual misconduct
- The Latest: Ban lifted on reporting Vegas shooting autopsies
- Dantonio says he wants to be part of solution at Michigan St
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- China defends detention for graft suspects as law-based
- England wins toss, bowls in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand
- Australia issues compulsory recall of Takata air bags
- Europa League Glance
- The Latest: 2 Britons died of burn injuries in copter crash
- Striking West Virginia teachers to return to class Thursday
- Papua New Guinea governor says at least 15 people killed, dozens more injured by Monday's magnitude-7.5 earthquake
- Papa John's will no longer be an official sponsor of the NFL
- Toronto chief comments on serial killer angers community
- Champions League Glance
- Papua New Guinea quake killed at least 15, governor says
- Best places in Taiwan to see spring flowers
- Woman sues Delta, says she was groped on flight
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- Spring training roundup: Napoli joins Indians, others wait
- Lions using franchise tag on Ziggy Ansah
- UN experts: North Korea sent banned chemical items to Syria
- Pella advances, Sandgren upset at Brasil Open
- China factory index at 19-month low as holiday slows work
- Sounders sign South Korean defender Kim Kee-hee
- Saying 'Me Too' in Japan has risk of being bashed, ignored
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Hall scores again, Devils end Penguins' home winning streak
- Kuznetsov scores twice, Capitals beat Senators 3-2
- Canelo, Golovkin vow to win rematch of their memorable draw
- Father Prime: Wade gets 27, Heat beat 76ers 102-101
- McAvoy, newcomer Nash lead Bruins past Hurricanes 4-3 in OT
- What you should know about the new amendment to Taiwan's labor law that takes effect on March 1
- McCann gets OT winner, Panthers top Maple Leafs 3-2
- Staal's hat trick leads surging Wild past slumping Blues 8-3
- Hawaii suspends missile siren tests after mistaken alert
- Victims group shuns Indonesia attacks reconciliation event
- Spring training roundup: Napoli joins Indians, others wait
- Confidential helpline for UN staff on sexual harassment
- Philippine chief justice expects to be impeached, win trial
- Billy Graham will lie in honor Wednesday at US Capitol
- Students wary, hopeful, on return to site of school shooting
- Ben Bishop makes 37 saves, Stars beat Flames 2-0
- Delta tax break at stake in spat with Georgia GOP over NRA
- Hartman scores winner in Preds debut, 6-5 victory over Jets
- Brazilian arms dealer indicted in the US for illegal exports
- Streaking Taylor Hall, Devils end Penguins' run at home
- Futuristic digital characters selected as Tokyo 2020 mascots
- More than 150 arrested in California immigration raids
- Today in History
- Taiwan Independence referendum launched, backed by former presidents
- Taiwan President attends service for victims of 'Lin family massacre'
- Military takeover in Rio sparks fears of police brutality
- England dismisses New Zealand for 223 in 2nd ODI
- New Zealand vs. England, 2nd ODI scoreboard
- Pennsylvania-based church to host ceremony featuring AR-15s
- Taiwan President assures world's representatives of cross-strait status quo
- Activists decry video of Boston police stop of black man
- GOP leaders move slowly on tighter gun laws
- Milkman accused of sneaking drugs, phones into Ohio prison
- White House downgrades Kushner's security clearance
- Unclaimed bodies pile up as payments wither, overdoses rise
- Pennsylvania Dem stiff arms Pelosi in GOP-leaning district
- Indian in UAE helped famed actress Sridevi's body come home
- Supreme Court hearing Minnesota polling place apparel case
- Echo of Obamacare: Dems divided over vow to repeal tax law
- Graham, wary of politics in life, gets Capitol salute
- Sides issues in Manafort case leave judge exasperated
- Sridevi mourned by Bollywood fans outside Mumbai home
- Thousands of well-armed rebel fighters are in Syria's Ghouta
- Lillard has 26 points and Blazers beat Kings 116-99
- Kane makes immediate impact in Sharks' 5-2 win over Oilers
- Chiang Kai-shek grave daubed with red paint by Taiwan Independence activists
- Hicks declines to answer panel's questions about White House
- Afghan president calls on Taliban to join in peace talks
- Williams helps Clippers rally from 19 down to beat Nuggets
- Asustek unveils 1st AI smartphones at MWC
- Campbell stops 41 shots in 2nd start, Kings beat Vegas 4-1
- Taiwan HSR offers ‘super-value packages’ that include round-trip fare+NT$10 for a one-night hotel stay
- Taiwan police search for link between 3 shooting incidents
- GOP winner of Arizona primary expected to win US House seat
- Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall
- Florida school tragedy leaves profound effect on Dwyane Wade
- Church of the Holy Sepulchre reopens post Jerusalem tax spat
- California leaders to protest scrapping of Clean Power Plan
- Mennonite investigator jailed after refusing to testify
- Asian shares fall after US Fed chief says he's optimistic
- Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers' poop
- Vegas takes a bit of a gamble with Tatar deal
- Taiwan detains developer of building where quake killed 14
- Halle Berry, Quincy Jones, more honor Cheryl Boone Isaacs
- Aid groups: Iraqi authorities push refugees to return home
- Philippines welcome U.S. designation of terror group
- Cracking the mysteries of the elusive, majestic whale shark
- Lebanon PM in Saudi for 1st visit since strained relations
- Supermarket giant Ahold Delhaize 4th-quarter profit soars
- England beats New Zealand by 6 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Gunmen open fire on officer in SW Pakistan, killing 2 guards
- Taiwan pop superstar Jolin Tsai close to recovery, but August concerts canceled
- LeBron's triple-double lifts Cavs over Nets
- Beal, Potter lead Wizards past Bucks 107-104
- A Bollywood icon dies; a reporter picks her top 5 movies
- James leads Cavaliers past Nets 129-123
- Hornets win fifth straight, top Bulls 118-103
- Slain Slovak journalist worked on story of links to mafia
- Indonesia seizes yacht wanted by US in probe of Malaysia
- EPA to encourage public transport use with 'green points'
- Egypt court sentences singer to 2 years over belly dancing
- Lion kills woman at refuge of South African 'lion whisperer'
- No civilians exit Syria rebel-held region on day 2 of pause
- German unemployment drops slightly in February
- Eurozone inflation falls again despite decade-high growth
- Taiwan High Court rules city must pay nearly NT$10 million for an accidental death
- 30 people kidnapped, 6 killed in southern Afghanistan
- Snow delays start of 3rd day of Formula 1 testing in Spain
- German authorities arrest suspected Nusra Front supporter
- UK coroner blames Qatar World Cup site conditions for death
- British arm of retailer Toys R Us goes into administration
- Son of India's former finance minister arrested
- Danish government: double punishments in 'ghetto' areas
- Romania besieged anti-graft chief boasts record prosecutions
- German food bank hands out access cards for Germans only
- 3 Nobel laureates blame Suu Kyi for Rohingya crisis
- Repsol earnings rise amid efficiency gains, Libya production
- German military refuels Iranian FM's plane in Munich
- Norway to ban semi-automatic firearms after 2011 attack
- Egypt's chief prosecutor wants close monitoring of the media
- Irish border looms again as stumbling block in Brexit talks
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Edmunds Compares the Honda CR-V and the Nissan Rogue
- Oregon youth softball program to raffle AR-15-style gun
- EU unveils its first draft of Brexit legal agreement, based on progress so far
- Lowe's 4Q profit miss overshadows impressive store sales
- Taiwan wants foreign wind turbine technicians
- The Latest: EU negotiator unveils Brexit draft text
- Albania police seize Colombian cocaine from banana shipment
- Pakistan batsman Hasan is banned for 1 year and fined
- The Latest: Students return to a school marked by shooting
- Cyprus: Turkey's gas search blockade prevents peace talks
- "Let history speak for itself," Taiwan President says work of transitional justice will be underway soon
- Israel group mints Trump coin to honor Jerusalem recognition
- Heavy winter weather batters UK, European mainland
- Antique dealer admits museum artifact is a fake
- UN aid agency plans fund-raiser in response to US cuts
- EMS workers suspended for refusing to help gunshot victim
- Dutch court approves man's claim to Bourbon-Parma name
- Moroccan knife attacker charged with Finland terror murders
- Native American actor Wes Studi relishes rare Oscar invite
- Ethiopian Jews threaten mass hunger strike over Israel move
- Sudanese president names new military chief, top commanders
- 6N: No action against Scotland, England for tunnel incident
- Nigeria reports record high Lassa fever cases with 317
- Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
- Germany's troubled HSH Nordbank sold to private investors
- Wenger irked by scrutiny, says 'turned the whole world down'
- Why the Irish border is a bugbear in Brexit negotiations
- Trains collide in Egyptian province of Beheira, killing 10
- Dick's Sporting Goods, one of the nation's largest outdoor gear retailers, ends sale of assault-style rifles in stores
- Superintendent announces early retirement after ammo find
- The Latest: Theresa May: EU Irish border plan 'unacceptable'
- The Latest: Cold weather kills mean in Slovenia, Serbia
- Dick's to stop selling assault-style rifles in its stores
- Trump: Calif wall section not built until 'whole wall' OK'd
- Greece eases capital controls ahead of bailout exit
- Suspects on the run scale fence, land in police lot, custody
- NBA academies to include top female players camps
- German government to consider label for cleaner diesel cars
- US economy grew at solid 2.5 percent rate in Q4, slightly slower than initially estimated
- US economic growth revised down slightly to 2.5 pct. in Q4
- The Latest: Slovak minister resigns after reporter's death
- Smith refreshed, de Villiers motivated for Aus-SA series
- Russia says reinstated by International Olympic Committee
- EU demands that Russia, Iran, Turkey halt Syria fighting
- Swiss government: Pope Francis to visit Geneva this summer
- Interior Department veterans question need for overhaul
- Czech man attacked trains, blamed it on Islamic militants
- UK police investigating Weinstein allegations by 10 women
- Rescuer of French climber splits up with his Polish team
- Poland's Kaczynski reprimanded for saying rivals 'murderers'
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher, led by tech, retail
- 1 UNICEF worker, 5 others killed in Central African Republic
- Judge to rule whether to suppress accused leaker's statement
- US pending home sales slump 4.7 percent in January
- Ford and Miami to form test bed for self-driving cars
- A letter from Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack
- US stocks claw back some of their losses as yields dip
- The Latest: Democrats push Trump on gun background checks
- France's President Macron to play in "Peter and the Wolf"
- Manafort pleads not guilty to new Russia charges
- PBS launching new conservative political talk show
- Nigeria orders 'all schools' defended in Boko Haram region
- Trump attacks Sessions over Russian probe methods
- No art or wood paneling _ some law firms work in the cloud
- Suspected serial rapist arrested in northern France
- The Latest: Rare Capitol salute for Rev. Billy Graham
- The Latest: Georgia Lt. Gov. defends stance against Delta
- World Cup coaches briefed on VAR ahead of formal approval
- Honduras' former first lady arrested in graft case
- Pizza Hut replaces Papa John's as NFL's pizza sponsor
- Report: Russian group hacked German government network
- EU's Juncker urges Kosovo solve border deal with Montenegro
- Man charged with killing pregnant wife offered plea deal
- The Latest: Supreme Court wrestles with polling apparel case
- Japan police confirm arrest of US man over dismembered body
- The Latest: Mennonite investigator again jailed for contempt
- Panama police in riot gear enter, leave Trump hotel
- Merkel says Germany has 'no-go areas;' gov't won't say where
- Greek PM in mini-reshuffle after rent allowance scandal
- Embassy: No human meat consumption in Japan
- Paris Fashion Week: Roaring Twenties, nature, Glam Rock
- Meghan Markle says she wants to focus on women's empowerment
- Berlusconi pick for premier, Tajani, campaigns in Brussels
- UN says aid ready to go to 10 areas, but no Syria cease-fire
- Jewelers prepping for the Super Bowl of sparkle: The Oscars
- Germany: Anti-government extremist group strong in Bavaria
- For Parkland teen: Back to class, lacrosse _ plus activism
- 'Atlas of Beer' surveys beer culture around the world
- Europe's 1st successful sciatic nerve transplant in Poland
- Atlanta United's Barco to miss 4 to 6 weeks with quad strain
- The Latest: Company disappointed in milkman's arrest
- Teen held in custody in MS-13 gang sweep released after suit
- Nadal pulls out of Mexican Open as hip injury flares up
- Police: Man stole officer's car, used credit cards for food
- Mexican police allegedly used near death-squad tactics
- Immigration chief: 800 avoided arrest due to mayor's warning
- Va. bills originating from white nationalist rally defeated
- American Airlines opposed to Chicago airport expansion plan
- Bitcoin billionaire? Don't forget the IRS
- Alito seeks input on Pennsylvania congressional map dispute
- Prosecutors: Student made shooting threat, Minecraft video
- Pjanic's penalty seals Juve's spot in Italian Cup final
- Brazil unemployment rate at 12.2 percent
- Iranian FM on Eastern Europe trip meets Bulgarian officials
- Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on
- Sessions defends himself against Trump attacks, says he'll continue to 'discharge my duties with integrity and honor'
- Man accused of holding girl against her will to be sentenced
- The Latest: Rare public challenge by Sessions to Trump barb
- The Latest: California opposes Trump climate change effort
- The Latest: Rival announces challenge to Sen. Roger Wicker
- Israeli military to probe raid that killed Palestinian
- Growing signs that Aaron Schock prosecution on shaky ground
- UK police arrest 3 men over blast that killed 5 people
- McCain's daughter says Trump's reference to dad was hurtful
- 4 UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali
- Challenge announced against Mississippi's Sen. Roger Wicker
- The Latest: Police ID teacher who fired handgun at school
- Giffords targets high-profile Republicans in 2018 strategy
- Jury duty anyone? North Carolina county finds few takers
- French movie award adopt white ribbon against sex misconduct
- Review: Israeli family/military drama 'Foxtrot' is a stunner
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Obama not bidding for top United Nations post
- Pouille avenges loss to Khachanov to reach Dubai quarters
- Key lawmaker gives up on privatizing air traffic control
- Vatican sex abuse investigator wraps up his mission in Chile
- ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championship Results
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Brazil's Chapecoense extends contract of air crash survivor
- Police: Georgia teacher fires gun in classroom; no one hurt
- Citing health problems, Scott Blackmun to leave USOC
- How much tax to withhold? New calculator to help figure it
- Trump tells GOP to set aside expansion of concealed carry in bill responding to shootings: "You'll never get it passed"
- Neymar to undergo surgery in Brazil
- Top executive behind TV's 'Fuller House' is fired
- AP Explains: Billy Graham's rare honor at US Capitol
- Pitt suspends sorority while police probe hazing allegations
- Author Harper Lee's will made public, but not estate details
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Haley thanks Guatemala for help on Venezuela, Israel embassy
- Guatemala ex-President Colom defends actions in graft case
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- UNITY shutting down at end of March
- Deportivo loses to Getafe, remains winless under Seedorf
- Brazil mail implements security tax for deliveries in Rio
- AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans say Trump is racist
- The Latest: Hundreds protest at San Francisco ICE office
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Spotify's music service seeks to drum up $1 billion in IPO
- Former teacher at school in sex abuse investigation arrested
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- NTSB: Freight crew was on scene during S. Carolina crash
- 2019 NHL draft to be held in Vancouver
- Vietnamese immigrants sue US officials over detentions
- In Oscar best-picture race, an unprecedented nail biter
- Belgian parajumper dies during training exercise in Arizona
- Messi's life painted on soccer boots by Paraguayan artist
- TiVo, Booking and TJX jump while Lowe's and Discovery skid
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- 11,000 people renewed DACA in weeks after judge's ruling
- AP Source: White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of Trump's most loyal aides, resigning
- Man accused of terrorism standing trial in 1 of 4 killings
- IRS directions for using new tax withholding calculator
- WH Communications Director Hope Hicks resigning
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Tottenham eases into FA Cup quarters despite VAR confusion
- House aide under ethics investigation resigns
- Alaska lawmaker cites Holocaust deaths to oppose gun control
- Pilots ratify contract with Spirit Airlines
- Fognini, Garcia-Lopez advance at Brasil Open
- Review: Joan Baez's expressive talent intact on new album
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake
- Paramount delays airing 'Heathers' after Parkland shooting
- BC-US--Index, US
- Fraud convict who had son shoot him gets more prison time
- Kushner's clearance downgrade could leave him 'flying blind'
- The Latest: GOP winner of Arizona primary eyes April contest
- New US soccer GMs to report to CEO, not president
- One-star Marine general suspended
- Business Highlights
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Di Maria scores 2 as PSG beats Marseille 3-0 in French Cup
- Winning streak ends for stocks, but technology bounces back
- Ex-assistant to Chinese billionaire gets 7 months in prison
- Eddie Jones to avoid public transport after abuse on train
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- A look at the fallout from sports doctor scandal
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Shots still matter over thin air at Mexico Championship
- Best Buy to close its small-format mobile phone stores
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- In lieu of White House visit, Warriors take kids to museum
- Unlicensed day care worker accused of breaking baby's legs
- Ex-sheriff convicted of obstruction of justice seeks post
- Peru president signaled for taking money from Odebrecht
- Dutch win 2 golds on opening day of track cycling worlds
- DeVos announces $2.7 billion in disaster aid to schools
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- More than 10,000 bid farewell to Sporting great Castro
- Man arrested in connection with 2017 exploding package
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition
- Groups want in on case of Washington state coal terminal
- 10 Things to Know for Thursday
- Prosecutors: Brazilian couple flight risk in kidnapping case
- ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results
- State lawmaker accused of assaults, including forced sex
- Los Angeles Lakers waive veteran guard Corey Brewer
- Expansion LAFC sells out of season tickets at new stadium
- Rare concert gives Oscar-nominated composers an audience
- Official: Teens in migrant shelters have no abortion rights
- 1st-round losers under pressure in Super Rugby
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Man arrested for trespassing at Sean Hannity's NY home
- Backers of NHL team in Seattle hope for decision in June
- Staal: terminal birth defect led to infant daughter's death
- How the AP-NORC poll on race relations was conducted
- Novelist Jennifer Egan named new president of PEN America
- The Latest: Schools in 27 counties staying closed Thursday
- Some NBA teams have played 'negro national anthem' at games
- West Virginia House approves raises to end teacher strike
- Canadian truck driver pleads guilty in crash that killed man
- 'Pharma Bro' asks judge for leniency, saying he was a fool
- EU unveils Brexit draft, ramping up pressure on Britain
- Chinese soccer teams hope to stop dominant Guangzhou
- Texas man gets prison for hate-crime assaults on gay men
- Two train accidents occur in Taiwan on Wednesday
- Curry to auction shoes in support of My Brother's Keeper
- U.S. Senate passes Taiwan Travel Act
- Canadiens beat Islanders 3-1 to extend points streak to 5
- Raptors pull away late for 117-104 win over Magic
- Pistons dominate inside, rout Bucks 110-87
- Australian amnesty nets 57,000 firearms and rocket launcher
- Pitt, DiCaprio set for Tarantino's Manson film
- Pominville lifts Sabres past NHL-best Lightning in overtime
- Changes to Taiwan's labor law go into effect today
- Irving scores 34 for Boston in 134-106 win over Hornets
- Pominville scores in OT, Sabres beat NHL-best Lightning
- 76ers bring Ersan Ilyasova back to Philadelphia
- Schroder helps Hawks hold off late Pacers' comeback attempt
- Taiwan-Japan movie selected to open Hong Kong film festival
- The audacity of Xi Jinping and the coming collapse of China
- The Latest: Kushner Cos. got huge loans after WH meetings
- Durant, Curry, Warriors beat Wiz 109-101 after museum visit
- Blues snap 7-game skid with 2-1 win over Red Wings
- Top-seeded Stephens rallies to advance in Acapulco
- Davis, Pelicans rally past Spurs after Aldridge injury
- Haunted: Students face fears on return to scene of shooting
- Westbrook scores 30, Thunder beat Mavericks 111-110 in OT
- Sen. Roger Wicker re-election bid facing conservative rival
- Taiwan Central Bank to explore use of blockchain technology
- Officials: Indian fire kills 2 Pakistani soldiers in Kashmir
- Warriors pull away in 3rd, quiet Beal to win in Washington
- Today in History
- How much tax to withhold? New calculator to help figure it
- IRS directions for using new tax withholding calculator
- Heavy wind in Japan causing flight disruptions
- Madness or murder? Trial begins for nanny who killed 2 kids
- Bali bombers' spiritual leader hospitalized in Indonesia
- Sports betting's big wager: Will younger bettors ante up?
- Sherman Alexie apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations
- MacKinnon, Barrie helps Avs beat Flames 5-2
- Companies look to China's legislature for economic reforms
- Trump says some lawmakers too fearful of NRA to take action
- Kushner's security clearance may affect Mideast peace effort
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- Sessions pushes back on Trump criticism over handling of FBI
- AP-NORC Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say Trump a racist
- How the AP-NORC poll on race relations was conducted
- Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House
- Hope Hicks leaving as Trump's communication director
- TV ad aims to pressure Trump on transgender military service
- Russian election assault poses quandary for 2018 campaigns
- Despite proposed raise W. Virginia teacher walkout not over
- Through Wednesday, February 28, 2018
- Rockets start fast, beat Clippers 105-92 for 14th straight
- Oscar-nominated short depicts real school shooting 911 call
- Taiwan to be warm and sunny through Sunday
- Jury selection to begin in trial of Pulse shooter's widow
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- U.S. meat imports should not be precondition for better relations: Taiwan
- Geneva airport temporarily shut after snowfall blankets city
- Taiwan Lantern Festival kicks off tomorrow
- Polish law criminalizing some Holocaust speech takes effect
- Major storm to bring feet of snow to California mountains
- Asian shares mixed as China recovers from Wall Street drag
- Gilmour's goal in OT lifts Rangers to 6-5 win over Canucks
- 'Hey Yeong-mi': South Korean businesses join curling craze
- Colorado lawmakers mull sex misconduct investigation results
- Broken tooth fails to stop Danielle Kang in Singapore
- Protesting war veterans block main highways in Bosnia
- Retailers Dick's and Walmart take harder line against guns
- Beijing offers economic incentives targeting Taiwanese citizens in China
- Shubhankar Sharma on a fast track from India
- Reports: Chinese oil tycoon detained for questioning
- Geneva airport temporarily shut after snowfall blankets city
- Australia wins toss and bats in 1st test in South Africa
- USAID says govt puts obstacles to its work in Azerbaijan
- Walmart, Dick's expand corporate rift with gun lobby
- 2018 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival takes off tomorrow in New Taipei
- Taiwan not to raise electricity rates before April
- Tokyo Skytree mascot meets with Taiwanese kin in Taipei to promote Taiwan-Japan tourism exchange
- Japan wrestling official accused of harassment
- Russia says rebels shell exit corridor in Syria's Ghouta
- Sex slave issue: South Korean leader Moon criticizes Japan
- Mysterious deaths raise fears of insecurity in Uganda
- Lawmakers want information about cyber-attack on German govt
- The Latest: Snow disrupts France, even on southern beaches
- EU chief seeks answers after UK rejects Irish border plan
- After Olympics, South Korea mulls reviving bulldozed forest
- Putin vows to focus on improving living standards
- German court convicts man of anti-Christian stabbing spree
- Formosat-5 completes full topographic map of Taiwan, free poster coming soon
- Peugeot maker PSA reports record profits despite Opel buyout
- Song leads Women's World Championship by 2 shots
- Rassie Erasmus confirmed as new Springboks coach
- Philippines negotiating with Chinese firm on joint energy extraction projects in S.China Sea
- China foreign ministry spokeswoman reappears after U.S. dollar accusations
- Duterte wants to step down two years early, says he is tired, would like to rest
- New Zealand teen fired shot near Queen Elizabeth II in 1981
- Vatican magazine denounces nuns' servitude
- Duterte’s political balancing hailed as a success by Taiwan editorial
- Australia 95-3 at lunch on 1st day of opening test in SA
- 100,000 Taiwanese fans scramble for 'Namie Amuro Final Tour 2018' tickets
- South Africa-Australia Scoreboard
- Police raid houses owned by alleged Italian mafia
- Applications for Taiwan 'Youth Ambassadors' promoting the New Southbound Policy starts Thursday
- Health of world's last male northern white rhino in decline
- President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested an array of new nuclear weapons invulnerable to enemy intercept
- Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons
- Egypt's leader: Defaming security forces is 'high treason'
- Afghan official: Foreign fighter captured, says he is German
- Prince William to make 1st official UK royal visit to Israel
- US-based Uighur journalist says China detained 20 relatives
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Bread to brew: Maine friars closing bakery to open taproom
- Eurozone unemployment edges down to lowest in over 9 years
- French lawmakers want 90-euro fines for sexist catcalls
- Griezmann in top form ahead of decisive Barcelona match
- Philippines representative visits I-Mei factory to welcome first-ever directly hired workers from Davao
- AP PHOTOS: Colors come out as Hindus celebrate Holi festival
- Riccardo Tisci to replace Christopher Bailey at Burberry
- Egypt's president: More funds needed to overhaul railway
- City issues more than 12,000 speeding tickets in 33 days
- Metropolitan Museum starts mandatory fee for non-New Yorkers
- Plan for China term limits dates back to Deng Xiaoping era
- West Brom in disarray, heading out of Premier League
- Best Buy same-store sales surge, tops 4Q expectations
- Train derails inside Northern Taiwan station
- The Latest: Trump cites some good, 'not so good' gun ideas
- 800-meter world champion Bosse charged following brawl
- Hamburger SV likely facing last games in the Bundesliga
- French prosecutors file preliminary charges against far-right leader Marine Le Pen over tweeting Islamic State images
- China angry at U.S. Senate passage of Taiwan Travel Act
- Trump defends US steel, aluminum as tariff deadlines near
- Busy day at the track as F1 tests resume following snowfall
- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen charged over IS photos
- Debuchy pushing for France recall and World Cup selection
- Hog wild: Pigs outnumber people in Denmark, No. 1 in Europe
- Exxon Mobil withdraws from Russia deal due to sanctions
- The Latest: UN official: Pauses in Syria suburb 'not enough'
- Inquiry: UK must compensate child migrant program survivors
- Egypt says 2 officers killed during anti-militant operation
- Paris officials sleep outdoors to call attention to homeless
- Poland to demote communist-era generals to rank of privates
- Donald Trump Jr reports for jury duty but isn't picked
- Scottish Rugby condemns fan abuse of England coach
- Massachusetts school to keep 'Millionaires' mascot name
- EU aspirants from Balkans urged to get on with reforms
- US consumer spending rose slightly in January, while incomes soared by most in a year
- New York airports set passenger record for 5th straight year
- US consumer spending ticked up in January as incomes soared
- South Africa's leader says land reform 'no smash and grab'
- Gas service stops for thousands of Dallas homes due to leaks
- Rescuers save 2 eagles with talons locked in frigid river
- Catalan separatists keep up fight against Spanish government
- Person using stolen identity nominates Trump for Peace Prize
- The Latest: White House: Trump to reveal decision on tariffs
- The Latest: Teachers storm back to Capitol in West Virginia
- Chris Stapleton leads ACM nominations, Reba returns as host
- Court hearing to center on Newtown shooter's belongings
- Fiat Chrysler sales fall 1 percent in February
- UK scraps plans for new inquiry into media wrongdoing
- Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach
- Neymar could be out for up to 3 months with toe injury
- Macedonia removes ancient Greek king's statue from airport
- Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open lower
- Jimmy Kimmel jokes about multiple envelope issues at Oscars
- Chapecoense at court over disputed Copa Libertadores game
- Top EU official asks Romania not to reverse corruption fight
- British javelin coach gets 4-year ban for doping violations
- US stocks join worldwide slide; markets wait on Fed chairman
- The Latest: Hearing on suspect's inheritance canceled
- Markets trying to judge level of Powell's optimism
- US construction spending flat in January as commercial building falls
- Bangladesh accuses Myanmar of deploying troops at border
- The Latest: Storm brings heavy snow to California mountains
- German top court overturns murder verdict in drag-race case
- US construction spending flat as commercial building falls
- Don't write off paper bank statements just yet
- US factories expand at strongest rate in almost 14 years
- Has divisiveness derailed 'Three Billboards" Oscar chances?
- The Latest: Jury selection begins for Pulse shooter's wife
- Georgia Senate to vote on tax bill, Delta benefit dropped
- Jurors deliberate for 2nd day in Pennsylvania mayor trial
- Politics could matter to emerging-market investors this year
- The Latest: Slovak police detain 7 over slain journalist
- AP-NORC Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say Trump a racist
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles northeastern Taiwan
- Professor guilty of child porn charge must return to China
- White House to highlight administration anti-opioid efforts
- Wife and daughter of Mike Pence promoting picture book
- 2 Syrian refugees on trial in Germany on terrorism charges
- Brazil court largely upholds law that some fear hurts Amazon
- Blackout hits Puerto Rico after 2 power plants shut down
- Argentina president urges Congress to start abortion debate
- Powell says labor market still has slack
- Chloe goes romantic in Paris; Kenzo pays homage to Rousseau
- Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions
- Brazil's economy ended slide in 2017; grew 1 percent
- Feds: Massachusetts man sent white powder to Trump son
- Court drops stays for 2 Arkansas men set to die last spring
- Sunday's Oscar stage features 45 million Swarovski crystals
- Louis de Jager leads Tshwane Open by 1 in South Africa
- Stan Wawrinka to skip 2 American events to rest injured knee
- Casino mogul Steve Wynn accused again of sexual misconduct
- Crossing guard charged with selling marijuana while working
- BC-GLF--LPGA Singapore Scores
- Rugby teams New Zealand, England to meet in US for 1st time
- Governor praises Delta CEO, urges move to Connecticut
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Clash of local officials, vigilantes leaves 11 dead
- Armenia annuls normalization protocols with Turkey
- Venezuelan official says presidential elections to be delayed a month as part of agreement with splintered opposition
- Kohl's teaming up with German grocer Aldi
- US mortgage rates up for 8th week; 30-year at 4.43 percent
- Venezuela official says presidential elections to be delayed
- Maldives denies breaching UN sanctions on North Korea
- President Donald Trump tells steel, aluminum executives he will impose import tariffs 'next week'
- Czech Republic cancels lithium deal with Australian firm
- US ambassador to Mexico to resign, amid strained relations
- Vegas gun range billboard changed to, 'Shoot a School Kid'
- Billy Graham funeral to serve as evangelist's final crusade
- Harley-Davison invests in electric vehicle company
- In ND Senate race, Democrat Heitkamp takes GOP tone on taxes
- Pentagon: Putin's nuclear weapons claims no surprise
- Putin: Russia has nuclear weapons impossible to intercept
- Ugly delicacy? Industry touts weird looking Monkfish
- Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign pays $14.5k to fix complaint
- The Latest: Georgia Senate passes tax bill that snubs Delta
- Woman sues cellphone store employee over stolen sex video
- EPA chief may forego 1st class flights amid growing scrutiny
- Raphael Saadiq calls Oscar nomination a 'huge milestone'
- The Latest: Prosecutors: Slaying planned; Defense: Madness
- Nor'easter, life-threatening flooding to sweep East Coast
- Officer who slammed handcuffed man into pool is charged
- Former German death camp guard submits new clemency bid
- Joe Biden headed to Pennsylvania for House campaign
- Bonucci's burden: AC Milan captain still learning to lead
- Harvey Schmidt, who co-created 'The Fantasticks,' dies at 88
- US mortgage rates rise for 8th week in row; near 4-year high
- The Latest: Colorado lawmaker wants prosecutor in sex cases
- Jury begins deliberating fate of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ex-aide
- Bismarck State College partners with Saudi Arabia institute
- Barcelona sends signed jersey to hero student in US
- Town seeks $1 from town for increased school budget
- Wisconsin residents raise concerns over Foxconn project
- April sentencing for man who mailed fatal cyanide to England
- PBS 'Weinstein' studies why alleged sex misconduct persisted
- Dow Jones industrials fall 500 points as investors worry about fallout from steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports
- Dubai Duty Free Championship Results
- HUD: Carson asks agency to cancel $31k dining set
- No new murder trial for Connecticut man freed by DNA tests
- Lawmakers: Penalize railroads that don't hit safety deadline
- The Latest: Man charged with sending white powder held
- Brazil yellow fever cases on track to surpass last outbreak
- Pouille closing in on 3rd straight ATP final in Dubai
- BC-GLF--Tshwane Open Scores
- Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont withdraws bid to regain power
- The Latest: 2nd massage therapist accuses casino mogul Wynn
- Need a name for nuclear weapon? Launch online contest
- The Latest: White House: US defense capability '2nd to none'
- Lysenko beats world champ Barshim to win indoors high jump
- Outraged Bolivians protest over Virgin painted in lingerie
- $20 million in scholarships offered to DACA students
- Georgia lawmakers pass bill that effectively punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting ties with the NRA
- Syrian in Oscar-nominated film hopes to make it to ceremony
- Prosecutor: No charges from allegations against flutist
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Jazz hall's signature sousaphone stolen in New Orleans
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Brazil Open Results
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Nordstrom misses Street 4Q forecasts
- Trump administration plans to sell 210 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine in major escalation of direct lethal aid
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- MLS Western Conference Capsules
- Patterson and L Brands stumble while Newell and Nucor rally
- Pentagon: Discussions on US military parade moving ahead
- The Latest: Grand jury likely to consider charges
- CNN's Lemon says he 'misspoke' on claim about Fox News
- US plans to sell 210 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine
- Mueller defendant cancels planned family trip to Boston
- Vatican sex abuse envoy returns with more than he expected
- Manchester City outclasses Arsenal again 3-0 in EPL
- Top selling new vehicles in the US in February
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- NASA launches advanced weather satellite for western US
- Uber starts offering rides to the doctor
- Penn State's Saquon Barkley is a do-it-all running back
- Author cancels graduation speech amid harassment allegations
- Forensic accountant named to tally Vegas shooter's assets
- Barcelona held by Las Palmas ahead of crucial Atletico match
- Katie Couric recounts facing sexist attitudes, comments
- Guatemala judge OKs corruption probe for ex-president
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
- Court overturns conviction in fatal school bathroom attack
- Business Highlights
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Mike Huckabee leaves country music board after criticism
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- White House denies security adviser McMaster is departing
- Fox to air 'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?' special
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Ex-Colombia guerrilla leader hospitalized with chest pain
- England women beat France 4-1 in Neville's coaching debut
- Former Tennessee school bus driver convicted in fatal crash
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Appeals court denies bid to reconsider ruling on Peace Cross
- Cavs suspend guard J.R Smith 1 game for detrimental conduct
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Trump adrift: Tumult in West Wing amid exits, investigation
- Army officer: China, Russia don't fear US cyber retaliation
- Texas teen arrested with rifle, ammo near high school
- Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue debuts pre-Oscars
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Agency says it must spy on buses with Apple, Google workers
- Taylor Swift taps Camila Cabello, Charli XCX as tour openers
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- American to sell no-frills tickets for Europe flights
- Police: Several people found dead inside Massachusetts home
- Court orders hearing on whether migrant teen wants abortion
- Oosthuizen leads in Mexico as pair of newcomers shine
- Emotional afternoon of sisterhood at Essence pre-Oscar lunch
- Buyers revive deal for Weinstein Co. assets after talks
- 4 teens charged in Oklahoma football team sex assault case
- Clancy leads Britain to team pursuit win at track cycling
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Disney pushes 'Mulan' to 2020, moves 'Avengers' up a week
- Officials say marshal slain on duty was hit by friendly fire
- Report: no laws broken for Confide use in Greitens' office
- Twitter CEO asks for help fixing 'civility' on Twitter
- BC-GLF--World Golf Championship-Mexico Scores
- Silly or Philly?: LeBron swats talk of Philadelphia visit
- US complying with Iran deal, judge says in Boeing ruling
- Colorado man freed from 300-year term for child sex assault
- Reports: China plans to build nuclear aircraft carrier
- South Korea's Moon plans to send envoy to North Korea soon
- Ramos Vinolas advances at Brazil Open; Pella, Monfils upset
- The Latest: Group says it alerted billboard over gun debate
- Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns
- South Korea's Moon plans to send envoy to North Korea soon
- AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report
- The Latest: REI halts future orders from gun conglomerate
- Trade war? Trump orders big tariffs on steel, aluminum
- Rapinoe's goal lifts US women's team over Germany 1-0
- Brian "T-City" Ortega took perilous path to UFC 222 chance
- Hall of Fame QB Kelly says tests show return of oral cancer
- Taboos to avoid during Lantern Festival in Taiwan
- System won't register to vote those living in US illegally
- Australian prosecutor drops 1 sex charge against cardinal
- Victims' clothing a vivid reminder of Cambodian genocide
- Warnings blanket Nevada as winter storm gains strength
- US Dept. of State: relations with Taiwan unchanged after passage of Travel Act
- Photo of the Day: Bombing Master Handan Festival bursts into eastern Taiwan
- President Tsai outlines strategy to boost Taiwan's economic performance
- Lakers shred Heat defense, stay hot with easy 131-113 win
- Krejci hat trick leads Bruins to 8-4 win over Penguins
- Olympic champion Biles back on US national gymnastics team
- 232 people arrested during immigration sweep in California
- Could Xi's latest power grab spell the beginning of the end for the Communist regime in China?
- Investigators: Woman, 3 young children found dead inside Massachusetts home; deaths considered suspicous
- 200 refugees rejected by Australia have now settled in US
- Delta subjected to retribution in Georgia for crossing NRA
- West Virginia teacher strike reaches 7 days without classes
- Parents, officials scramble for US school security upgrades
- Jury selection likely to drag on in Pulse shooting trial
- Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'
- China criticizes US trade report but silent on tariff hikes
- Taiwan's Council of Agriculture inks deal with Japan's Nippon Expressway Company
- 2-year-old boy killed by falling rock in northeastern Taiwan
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Coyotes end Wild's 5-game winning streak with 5-3 victory
- A police official in Afghanistan says a large explosion has occurred in eastern Kabul
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Q&A: How Trump's tariffs could affect people and companies
- Devos: $1M grant goes to grieving Florida school district
- Large explosion causes casualties in Afghan capital
- Nor'easter slams East Coast with heavy rain, strong winds
- 17 crosses outside Canaan, New Hampshire: A call for answers
- Sounders advance in CONCACAF tournament with 4-0 victory
- Arvidsson scores twice, Predators rally past Oilers 4-2
- Turnover, investigations have Trump administration adrift
- Congress struggles to adapt to Trump's shift on guns
- China has fewer rich lawmakers but their fortunes have grown
- Trump EPA moves to roll back more rules on fuels pollution
- Kings outlast Nets 116-111 in overtime
- Asian stocks skid, tracking Wall St loss on tariff fears
- Trump-Graham power nexus flows through Franklin
- Trump hopes top court will rein in judges who block policies
- Pavelski scores twice in Sharks' 7-2 win over Blackhawks
- Egypt's embattled activists face a #MeToo reckoning
- Time's Up will be a part of Oscar show, but no dress code
- Del Potro reaches the semifinals in Mexico
- Blazers beat Timberwolves 108-99 for fifth straight win
- Police say 10 Maoist rebels killed in raid in eastern India
- 76ers beat Cavs 108-97, end 11-game skid against Cleveland
- Hurricanes snap six-game losing streak, beat Flyers 4-1
- Padres phenom Tatis Jr. born to play in the big leagues
- Through Thursday, March 1, 2018
- Kang takes 4-shot lead after 2 rounds at LPGA Singapore
- China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes
- Congress' immigration push sputters as guns grab attention
- New Zealand foreign minister warns against Chinese influence in the Pacific
- Travel agencies used fraudulent ID info for mass bookings on Taiwan Railway's website
- Trump to Persian Gulf: Resolve Qatar crisis or no Camp David
- Taiwan receives direct threats of war from China over US passage of Travel Act
- Tragedy behind it, Vestas set to rejoin Volvo Ocean Race
- Indonesia considers house arrest for ailing radical cleric
- New faces and old hands battle it out in Italy's election
- Trump orders big tariffs on steel, aluminum; markets roiled
- Israeli media: Police question Netanyahu over telecom case
- Singapore and Japan surpass Germany in the list of most powerful passports in the world
- Evacuations ordered as storm sweeps through California
- 28-year-old student tries to derail German's next government
- Bid to oust Colorado lawmaker faces tough odds
- Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race to begin amid turbulent year
- Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival lifts off today
- Taiwan start-ups attract interest at MWC in Spain
- Taiwan condemns Trump tariffs on steel as damaging free trade
- Azerbaijan authorities say 24 killed in fire at drug rehabilitation clinic
- Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'
- 24 killed in fire at drug rehab clinic in Azerbaijan
- China lashes out at US over loosening of Taiwan travel rules
- Turkish airstrike kills pro-government gunmen in north Syria
- Chiefs beat Blues 27-21 in Super Rugby
- Like Israel, Taiwan premier does not believe that signing agreements or slogans will bring peace
- Thai junta allows new political parties to register
- 2 Greek soldiers on patrol accidentally stray into Turkey
- Infantino says women will 'soon' be allowed at games in Iran
- Germany urges US to rethink steel, aluminum tariffs
- UK army deployed to get doctors to work in severe weather
- Science Says: Why Europe still has so many measles outbreaks
- F-16 flight formation delights crowds at Taiwan Lantern Festival
- College sues former student who refuses to leave dorm
- Ibrahimovic says he may try to make a comeback for Sweden
- Prince Harry, Meghan invite public to help celebrate wedding
- Australia 300-8 on Day 2 of 1st test in South Africa
- The Latest: France, US presidents call for Syria cease-fire
- The Latest: Geneva airport shut for 2nd day amid heavy snow
- Australia progresses to 300-8 in first test in South Africa
- UN migration agency says 2 staffers among 11 killed in assault by Boko Haram on military base in Nigeria
- Merkel, Trump discuss Syria cease-fire, Putin's new weapons
- Brexit: May to outline vision for 'deepest' EU trade deal
- Gunfire, smoke reported in Burkina Faso capital near embassies, UN offices
- Greek museum strike shut sites in Athens, Crete
- Taiwan Lantern Festival starts today
- UN: 2 staff among 11 killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria
- Turkey presses ahead with crackdown on Gulen network
- Explosions, gunfire exchanged in Burkina Faso capital
- UN to implement adjustments to its Cyprus peacekeeping force
- Myanmar defends deployment of troops to Bangladesh border
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Former Trump campaign chief faces arraignment in Virginia
- Ethiopian lawmakers approve state of emergency
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 3/5/2018
- The Latest: Trump seeks tariffs, says 'trade wars are good'
- Kenya police says extremists kill 5 police officers
- F1 drivers don't like the halo, but have gotten used to it
- Dead Filipina in freezer spotlights peril of migrant workers
- Chinese official knocks West over claims of covert influence
- Taiwan’s export orders rise for 18th month running
- Polish official: Germany owes Poland $850 billion for WWII
- Stores smashed in Greece in support of mail-bomb suspect
- Bank of England chief slams cryptocurrencies; urges action
- Slovaks to rally across country in honor of slain journalist
- Burkina Faso police director general says capital is being attacked by suspected Islamic extremists
- South Africa-Australia Scoreboard
- Egypt arrests mother cited in BBC report; lawyer disappears
- Indian fugitive in Hong Kong court under heavy security
- Philly fire captain charged with obstruction of justice
- Serbia's throne-less royals welcome baby boy into family
- AP Photos: Joyous explosions of color for Holi festival
- Trump fires back at comedian Alec Baldwin
- The Latest: Burkina Faso police say militants attack capital
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup – March 2
- The Latest: Slovak PM urged to apologize to journalists
- Kosovo hires Challandes as coach of national soccer team
- Zidane says PSG still dangerous without injured Neymar
- The Latest: Late winter storm packing rain, snow, high winds
- Russians eager to name new Doomsday weapons
- JC Penney's strong 4Q profit doesn't impress
- Spanish league to use video assistant referees next season
- Olympic star Raisman files suit against USOC, USA Gymnastics
- Germany says 'acute threat' of hack averted after detection
- Burkina Faso information minister says 4 Islamic extremists killed after attack on French Embassy, others maybe on run
- Peak bloom for DC's famed cherry trees is coming early
- The Latest: Spokeswoman says McMaster 'isn't going anywhere'
- Napoli forward Mertens does charity work in Naples
- UK man convicted of running over Muslim woman in hate attack
- Spanish government scorns latest Catalan independence moves
- Indian women sail into Cape Town during circumnavigation
- Maine lobster catch dips to lowest level in 6 years in '17
- Theresa May says UK has "concerns" about the EU's draft Brexit deal, but she is confident agreement can be reached
- SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
- Prime minister says British access to European Union markets "will be less than it is now" after Brexit.
- Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine decry Russian presence
- NATO rejects Putin's 'unacceptable' threats to target allies
- The Latest: May rejects EU plan for N. Ireland customs
- Theresa May says Britain will commit to regulatory standards similar to EU's after Brexit to maintain free flow of goods
- Prime Minister: Britain wants to remain part of EU medicines, aviation agencies after departure from bloc
- Russian accused of running cocaine ring arrested in Germany
- Greece meets conditions for next bailout installment
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower, tariff worries linger
- AP PHOTOS: In Mexico, vigilantes groups are policing towns
- The Latest: Mourners filling tent for Billy Graham funeral
- Poland: Defense ministry under scrutiny over spending
- State media: Turkey arrests 2 Greek soldiers for alleged attempted 'espionage,' entering military zone
- Armenian parliament chooses new president
- New analysis shows return of trillion-dollar budget deficits
- The Latest: Southern California avoids storm problems so far
- French authorities say 4 skiers killed, 1 injured and another missing after avalanche in the southern Alps
- The Latest: Report: 2 Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey
- Modric faces perjury charges in Croatian corruption trial
- Explosives found on Mexican ferry to Cozumel
- Avalanche kills 4 skiers in France; 1 injured, 1 missing
- All 5 runners disqualified from 400 heat at world indoors
- WTO chief 'clearly concerned' about US plans for steel, aluminum tariffs; says trade war is 'in no one's interests'
- Vero: Hot Instagram alternative - but will it stick around?
- The Latest: Delta CEO says 'we are not taking sides' on guns
- AP Newsbreak: WTO concerned about US steel, aluminum tariffs
- Stocks keep plunging as Trump talks up "trade war"
- Meet Russia's trolls: From standup comic to a Siberian Jay Z
- Burkina Faso government says 8 Islamic extremists, 7 soldiers killed in attacks on French Embassy and army HQ
- Report: Order for perimeter came after school shooting ended
- US determines North Korea used chemical weapons
- Emery: No dispute between PSG and Brazil over injured Neymar
- The Latest: Sheriff says students will pay costs for threats
- German police arrest senior mafia figure wanted by Italy
- At least 34 dead after massacres in northeast Congo
- Tiger Woods adds another start in Tampa to pre-Masters run
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- 4 charged in fake ID operation that netted $4.7M in bitcoin
- The Latest: 2 fatally shot at Central Michigan University
- Column: Don't give up on video replays but act on criticism
- 2nd Spanish rapper jailed, fined for praising terror groups
- Portugal's political parties scrap limits on fund-raising
- Prosecutors urge convicted Pennsylvania mayor to resign
- Wisconsin woman to stand trial in 1980s deaths of 3 babies
- Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
- AP source: Cavs suspend Smith for throwing soup at coach
- Ex-Serbia pres. criticizes EU for supporting current leader
- Bowlers confirm Australia in charge of 1st test in SAfrica
- NYC mayor: Lots of candidates want rejected schools job
- Brazil police seize about 2,800 pounds of cocaine.
- Food industry leaders focus on more women taking top spots
- US makes embassy staff reductions in Cuba permanent because of 'health attacks' on diplomats
- Judge: Prosecutors to struggle convicting ex-Tech student
- Lamb pounds Saccone in fundraising in US House race
- Goodbye, Alexander: Macedonia highway gets new name signs
- Man who crashed into Connecticut hospital dies from injuries
- Balmain goes disco as Issey Miyake wraps up at Paris shows
- Kovalev headlines MSG's light heavyweight title doubleheader
- Slovenia appoints its first female deputy army chief
- Ta-Nehisi Coates writing Captain America series
- US makes staffing cuts permanent at its embassy in Cuba
- Recording of jazz compositions by Prince's father released
- UK man convicted of plan to use children in terror plot
- Baylor's Wallace has torn ACL, not ruled out for season
- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive for funeral of the Rev. Billy Graham in Charlotte
- The Latest: Debate begins over ousting Colorado lawmaker
- Saudi Crown Prince to arrive in Egypt Sunday for 3-day visit
- The Rev. Billy Graham's family brings his casket into tent filled with mourners to start the evangelist's funeral
- Mother of 2 killed by nanny yells that defendant is 'evil'
- Foot Locker shares tumble on 4Q loss, guidance
- Veterans with mental illnesses sue Navy over discharges
- Ex-Colombia guerrilla leader to undergo heart surgery
- UEFA welcomes match-fixing convictions in Greece
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Lack of appetite for value menu sinks McDonald's shares
- The Latest: Italian PM tweets good news about saving jobs
- Authorities: California family lived in filthy desert shack
- Duran Duran's Rhodes turns film expert during Oscars season
- US and Russia clash over blame for Syria chemical attacks
- Review: Caleb Caudle's "Crushed Coins" is easy on the ears
- Texas man dies in explosion on his front porch
- Olympic bronze medalists Shibutanis skipping worlds
- George Coetzee leads Tshwane Open by 1 shot
- Sounders believe injury doesn't alter hopes for season
- Wilder awaits Ortiz in title bout with eyes on Joshua
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Putin: If he could, he'd try to prevent 1991 USSR collapse
- French stars say 'Time's Up,' seek equality at film awards
- Dutch PM calls for EU to look forward, deliver on promises
- Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. looks back, and ahead
- 'Big Bitcoin Heist': 2 held over stolen computers in Iceland
- Ex-radio host Keillor hopes sex harassment charges will fade
- Oklahoma adds 3 rigs as US rig count increases to 981
- The Latest: 1st male athlete sues over Nassar abuse
- All 5 runners disqualified from 400 heat at world indoors
- UN probe blames ADF rebels in Congo for peacekeeper attacks
- Argentina backs spy chief accused of corruption in Brazil
- Pouille reaches 3rd ATP final in 4 weeks in Dubai
- Injured Rafael Nadal will miss Indian Wells, Miami events
- PSEG canceling nuclear plant spending due to stalled bailout
- Nondrinker wrongly charged with DUI gets nearly $1M from NYC
- WH's John Kelly defends himself against Porter scandal
- Recalls this week: highchairs, multicookers, heat pumps
- Abu Dhabi World Series Triathlon Results
- BlackRock adds pressure on gun makers to make changes
- Detroit's big auto show may move from January to October
- 2 British tourists shot in Brazil; in stable condition
- Rome subway construction uncovers 2nd-century military home
- Review: Soccer Mommy's lush rock delivers on debut 'Clean'
- UN experts warn of intensified terrorist threats in Sahel
- Former top New York lawmaker wants retrial moved from state
- APNewsBreak: US utilities find water pollution at ash sites
- A Nebraska company awarded the first border wall project under Trump is owned by a firm accused of shady billing
- Police investigating lawmaker over friendly texts to teen
- Experts assessing remains of possible slave vessel
- Schoeman dominates season-opening world series triathlon
- Coleman looking to leave his mark in the post-Bolt era
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Lawyer for school shooting plot suspect to seek dismissal
- The Latest: Trump to make return visit in Pennsylvania race
- David Beckham in Miami, already celebrating soccer titles
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Puerto Rico capital hit by blackout for 2nd day in a row
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- $275K promised to families of those killed in Vegas shooting
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: Inmate killed in Arizona prison riot
- San Diego-area governments sue to stop Mexican sewage flow
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Bike helmets, ski goggles swept up in gun control debate
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Missouri man already charged in 3 deaths indicted in 3 more
- 911 tape details skeleton found in walls of Houston home
- Young Leafs overflowing with Cup potential Capitals once had
- Tariffs would aid steelworkers at expense of far more others
- World bracing for risk of Trump's trade war
- Foot Locker and American Outdoor Brands skid; Gap climbs
- Evidence against Russians might never see the light of day
- 'Bridgegate' defendants' appeal arguments set for April
- Trump picks Dow Chemical lawyer for key role at EPA
- Bremen comes back for 2-2 draw at 'Gladbach in Bundesliga
- Fargo or New York? Easy call for gold medal US curling team
- DA investigating assault claims against state lawmaker
- ACLU wants separated immigrant mother and child reunited
- Lopes scores winner for Monaco over Bordeaux; Nice also wins
- Papers: Access to resources fueled monument reviews
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Baby, it's windy outside: Leafs, Caps prepare for gusty game
- Business Highlights
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Who sells what: Where some retailers stand on guns
- California police lieutenant arrested on gun-selling charges
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- University overrules staff vote to revoke Trump's degree
- Cuevas and Fognini advance to Brazil Open semifinals
- With no US World Cup team, MLS focus is on young talent
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Southern Arizona prison remains closed off after riot
- $3 million cash bond for Brazilian couple in kidnapping case
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Time to play: Expansion LAFC opens inaugural season on road
- Vogel wins record-tying 11th women's world cycling title
- Cyborg steps in vs Kunitskaya to save the show at UFC 222
- Australia working through 'difficult issues' with China
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Bettman visit Calgary amid arena talk
- NHL linesman's lawsuit set aside to arbitrator
- The Latest: Policeman pleads not guilty to selling guns
- Honduras: New arrest in 2015 killing of activist Caceres
- Report: Ex-Montana women's soccer coach texted escorts
- Sharma soars into the lead in Mexico
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- BC-GLF--Mexico Championship Scores
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Search finds body of snowboarder buried in Alaska avalanche
- NZ wins toss, bowls in 3rd ODI vs England
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Dunlap, Tolles leads Champions' Cologuard Classic
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Busch brothers marvel at Vegas' sports growth beyond NASCAR
- Last 2 Heisman winners face scrutiny over NFL futures
- Treatment of Filipino quake victim exposes problems facing migrant workers in Taiwan
- Ryan Blaney claims Vegas pole; Harvick still fast in 2nd
- APNewsBreak: 1st lawsuit filed in Grand Canyon copter crash
- Canadiens' Pacioretty leaves game with lower-body injury
- China's State Council to merge Taiwan Affairs Office with Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office
- 76ers rally to beat Hornets 110-99, 13th straight in Philly
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- Mennonite investigator remains jailed after court ruling
- Defending champion Lesia Tsurenko reaches Mexico Open final
- Women's baseball in Taiwan aiming to hit home run
- Galchenyuk, 3-goal third lift Canadiens over Islanders 6-3
- China: Trump's tariffs to have 'huge impact' on global trade
- Dodgers' Kershaw breezes through routine spring start
- Italians to vote but no end in sight for political tensions
- Curry tweaks ankle, has 28 as Warriors top Hawks
- Hurricanes beat Devils 3-1 despite another goal for Hall
- ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results
- Barkov, Reimer help Panthers top Sabres 4-1 for 5th straight
- High winds expected to diminish as Nor'easter moves offshore
- Will firms go elsewhere after Georgia lawmakers-Delta spat?
- Portis leads late rally, Bulls beat Mavs 108-100
- Billy Graham remembered for humility at home and on crusades
- DeRozan, Miles lead surging Raptors past Wizards, 102-95
- Gary Harris scores 26 points, Nuggets beat Grizzlies
- Oladipo scores 21, Pacers hold on to beat Bucks 103-96
- 7 Taiwan hotels claim prestigious Forbes Travel Guide honors
- Patrik Laine scores twice, Jets past Red Wings 4-3
- Washington Legislature phases out Atlantic salmon farming
- Patrik Laine scores twice, Jets past Red Wings 4-3
- Kyle Busch wins hometown NASCAR Truck race in Las Vegas
- MacKinnon has 5 points in Avs' 7-1 rout of Wild
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Stratosphere 200 Results
- England makes 234, batting 1st against NZ in 3rd ODI
- Today in History
- Man convicted of California baby kidnap-killing, faces life
- Evidence against Russians might never see the light of day
- Cuba 'health attacks' a puzzle; embassy cuts permanent
- Defending champions South Africa win twice at USA Sevens
- Trump's shifting stance on guns leaves lawmakers baffled
- Westbrook's 43 points lead Thunder past Suns, 124-116
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Trump ready to roast _ and be roasted _ at Gridiron dinner
- Westbrook scores 43, rallies Thunder past Suns, 124-116
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- B-day boy Lundqvist sets NHL record with another 50-save win
- Tourist's parents file lawsuit in Grand Canyon copter crash
- Global school security measures vary, but no arming teachers
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured
- Next up at the Kennedy Center? A new focus on hip-hop
- Republicans ignore Trump's policy whims _ but not on trade
- Burrows scores in 3rd, Senators hold off Golden Knights
- Ducks stay hot, beat Blue Jackets 4-2
- Clippers use dominating 3rd quarter to down Knicks, 128-105
- Colorado lawmaker expelled over sex misconduct allegations
- China asks US for talks, liaison to defuse trade tensions
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Police: Parents gunned down by their son on college campus
- Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race
- Through Friday, March 2, 2018
- VP Chen touts effectiveness of government policies in boosting Taiwan tourism
- Indian officials told to avoid Tibetan exile events
- Jazz beat Timberwolves 116-108 in game featuring 3 ejections
- Fisher scores in 1st game back, Predators top Canucks in OT
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- Arizona State women beat No. 10 Oregon St in Pac-12 tourney
- Police: 19-year-old student suspected of killing parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory has been apprehended
- The Latest: Police: University shooting suspect in custody
- Korda takes third-round lead at LPGA Singapore, Kang 1 back
- Marshall Islands creates virtual money to raise hard cash
- Razzie Awards name 'The Emoji Movie' worst film of 2017
- Taiwan to increase defense spending: Premier Lai
- Japan's Takarazuka Revue to showcase performance inspired by Taiwan's Pili puppetry
- Taichung, Taiwan to host 2019 Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy
- WBC suspends Mexican boxer Nery for failing weigh-in
- New Zealand vs. England, 3rd ODI scoreboard
- Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees
- Crusaders, Rebels win in Super Rugby
- 2018 Taipei Azalea Festival to begin on March 14
- What does the Manila Consensus mean for migrant workers?
- Top Chinese official urges outreach to diaspora
- Hirscher closes in on World Cup GS title with 1st-run lead
- Malaysia says search for missing plane to end in June
- Police, protesters clash in Kiev; 50 detained
- England beats NZ by 4 runs in thrilling 3rd ODI
- Taiwanese government urges fishermen to be careful fishing near Indonesian islands
- Australia extends lead to 301 over South Africa in 1st test
- Egypt's health ministry says 9 killed in road accident
- Vatican indicts ex-bank head, says embezzlement loss is $62M
- Presidential Office to host social innovation hackathon
- Indian Prime Minister Modi's party ahead in state elections
- President Tsai's mother dies at age 93
- Last male northern white rhino takes a walk despite illness
- New faces and old hands battle it out in Italy's election
- Weirather leads race to super-G title after beating Gut
- Burkina Faso capital recovers from double extremist attacks
- Iran's former wrestling chief criticizes government
- iPhone 8 Plus overtakes iPhone X as bestseller in Taiwan
- Slovak police release Italian suspects in journalist's death
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 2 foreigners fatally struck by train in Norway
- Lebanon PM posts selfie with Saudi crown prince after strain
- Egypt detains 2 journalists reporting on historic tramway
- Swiss vote on public TV fees watched elsewhere in Europe
- FIFA panel approves adding video review to laws of soccer, clearing the way to use at World Cup in June
- 2 migrants die trying to reach Spanish enclave in N. Africa
- FIFA panel adds video review to soccer laws ahead of WCup
- Searchers find black box from Iranian plane that crashed
- Taiwan condemns deadly attacks in Burkina Faso, offers assistance
- Germany: Merkel's fate hangs on outcome of membership vote
- South Africa-Australia 1st Test Scores
- Rojas retains triple jump title; Coleman scare in 60 heat
- Campaign rally for Putin's re-election fills Moscow stadium
- Syrian activists say 6 killed during Russian-ordered pause
- South Africa-Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- AP PHOTOS: French wrestlers perform _ to benefit unemployed
- New headaches for Trump's Mideast hopes as Netanyahu visits
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Iran says will negotiate if West dismantles nuclear arsenal
- Snow, ice warnings remain for travelers in Britain
- 5 Things to Know about the Italian election.
- Slovakian PM disputes apology request from media watchdog
- WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT
- Iraqi parliament approves 2018 budget of $88 billion
- North Korea rejects US preconditions for holding talks
- The Latest: Turkey tightens grip on Syrian Kurdish enclave
- Gazprom seeks to annul natural gas contract with Ukraine
- Bahrain conducts large-scale roundup of Shiite 'militants'
- 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' among favorites at the Spirit Awards
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Girona keeps impressing in Spain, defeats Villarreal 2-0
- Substitute Wood helps Burnley beat Everton
- Bikes everywhere! Dockless bikes up access, sometimes chaos
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- The Latest: Slovak minister refuses to resign, tensions rise
- Man convicted of murder hopeful ruling leads to freedom
- Barcelona still facing challenge for title from Atletico
- Teen gets prison for terror plots, including Bieber concert
- Pope declares new feast day devoted to the Virgin Mary
- Muslim officer works with immigrants in Ohio capital city
- Milk co-op mailing highlights suicide risk for dairy farmers
- Neymar undergoes successful surgery on injured right foot
- Fighting outside Yemeni capital kills 55, wounds dozens
- Police: Gun used in shooting that killed parents of Central Michigan University student was registered to suspect's dad
- Mostly male Oscar nominees reflect dearth of women in film
- George Coetzee leads by 2 after 3 rounds in Pretoria
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Avalanche in the French Pyrenees kills 1 skier, injures 2nd
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Walsh wins shot put and bet with record indoor worlds throw
- BC-GLF--Tshwane Open Scores
- BC-GLF--LPGA Singapore Scores
- Soup opera: Cavs' Smith mum on kind of soup thrown at coach
- Son double leads Tottenham past Huddersfield in EPL
- Relegation looming as Hamburg fails to beat Mainz
- Egypt court dismisses rulings on Red Sea islands transfer
- Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House
- Dubai Duty Free Championship Results
- Olympic doping case dropped for North Korean hockey player
- Mahrez snatches late equalizer for Leicester vs Bournemouth
- Victorian button-up meets raw punk at Paris Fashion Week
- Bautista Agut wins in Dubai for 2nd ATP title of the year
- Watford's Deeney piles on agony for bottom club West Brom
- Report: Army mishandled bomb-sniffing dogs from Afghanistan
- Southampton stays above EPL drop zone, Stoke still there
- Di Maria scores and George Weah's son makes debut in PSG win
- Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
- Swansea win in EPL continues revival under Carvalhal
- The Latest: Trump threatens tax on European cars
- Palestinians say Gaza farmer shot dead by Israeli troops
- Tottenham warm up for Juve by beating Huddersfield in EPL
- Vulnerable lawmakers answer a noisy gun debate with silence
- 2 Detroit police officers charged after fatal vehicle crash
- Kansas voting rights trial has national implications
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Dybala stuns Lazio with injury-time winner for Juventus
- Prominent Bangladeshi writer, teacher stabbed during lecture
- June tornado caused $20M in damage to Nebraska air base
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- The Latest: Mushers, fans gather for Alaska sled dog race
- Judge issues gag order in ex-professor's Chicago murder case
- Super Salah continues remarkable Liverpool goal spree
- Italy's Fognini, Chile's Jarry to play Brazil Open final
- Immigrant accused of murders in Guatemala facing deportation
- President Trump OKs disaster declaration in American Samoa
- How video review in soccer could operate at the World Cup
- Olympic champ leads Aussie swim team for Commonwealth Games
- Marathon director hopes new book helps kids keep dreaming
- NASCAR drivers studying Vegas to prepare for playoff return
- Florida lawmakers take up school-safety bill in rare session
- Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Champions
- Trump takes on favorite targets _ the media _ at Gridiron
- BC-SOC--French Results
- US gymnasts Hurd, Moldauer capture gold at American Cup
- Man convicted of killing woman who rejected $8 offer for sex
- Avalanches wallop 2 California ski resorts in as many days
- Bryce Harper returns to Washington Nationals' lineup
- Crew beat defending champion Toronto FC 2-0 in MLS opener
- Newcastle topples Sydney FC in A-League
- Woman wins Keys conch-blowing contest; accepts proposal
- Benfica routs Maritimo 5-0, stays close to Porto in Portugal
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Authorities: Florida deputy forced woman to expose breasts
- Sharma holds his nerve and the lead in Mexico
- Dynamo beats Atlanta United 4-0 in opener for both teams
- Crew beat defending champion Toronto FC 2-0 in MLS opener
- Dygert breaks pursuit record 2x at track cycling worlds
- Rays finalize one-year deal with free-agent Carlos Gomez
- Kyle Larson rolls to Xfinity Series win in Las Vegas
- The Latest: Al-Qaida-linked group claims Burkina Faso attack
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru
- Blackhawks rally to beat Kings 5-3, snap road losing streak
- One-handed prospect posts 20-rep bench press
- Promises Fulfilled a surprise winner in Fountain of Youth
- Steven Stamkos, Lightning outscore Flyers 7-7
- Companies respond to lawsuit in Grand Canyon copter crash
- The Latest: Press corps, officials trade barbs at Gridiron
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- NASCAR XFINITY-Boyd Gaming 300 Results
- Stricker hits in water, gives up Cologuard Classic lead
- Julianne Moore urges NY lawmakers to pass Child Victims Act
- Crosby scores in OT, Penguins slip by Islanders 3-2
- NHL planning more outdoor games at US service academies
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Marchand scores in OT, Bruins rally past Canadiens 2-1
- China sets stage for Xi's historic grab to rule indefinitely
- Trump says maybe US will have a president for life someday
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Senate votes; West Virginia teachers say strike won't end
- Fontana scores in MLS debut, Union beats 10-man Revs 2-0
- Taipei Arena Ice Land offers spring deals
- DC United ties Orlando City 1-1 in season opener
- Magic stretch Grizzlies' losing streak to 13 games, 107-100
- US women's hockey players trying to extend gold-medal fame
- Harris scores 32 as Nuggets roll LeBron, Cavs 126-117
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Lesia Tsurenko successfully defends Mexico Open title
- Balanced Heat help playoff cause by topping Pistons, 105-96
- Mexico's Uzcategui stops Dirrell for interim IBF crown
- South Africa into USA Sevens semis vs Argentina
- RSL's late own goal lifts FC Dallas to 1-1 draw
- Harris scores 32 as Nuggets roll LeBron, Cavs 126-117
- The Latest: Report: 2nd person dies as snow hits California
- Raanta stops 23 shots, Coyotes rally to beat Senators 2-1
- West Virginia teachers: No raise? No school; strike goes on
- Bill restricting gun purchases goes to Florida Senate
- Caps light up Leafs, lights go out for outdoor game at Navy
- Watch sakura in the moonlight: 2018 LOHAS Night Cherry Blossom Festival in Taipei’s Neihu
- Bivol stops Barrera in 12th, defends light heavyweight title
- Cold air mass forecast for Taiwan despite recent warm weather
- Power surge knocks out lights at NHL outdoor game
- Wilder survives pummeling to stop Ortiz in 10th
- Rockets extend streak to 15 with 123-120 win over Celtics
- Ball, Randle rally Lakers past Spurs late, 116-112
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Police investigate why student gunned down his parents
- Leafs pull Andersen after 5 goals outdoors against Capitals
- Today in History
- A-listers dress down for casual day at the Academy Awards
- Kovalev stops Mikhalkin to defend light heavyweight title
- China defends planned scrapping of presidential term limit
- Rebels, Crusaders and Lions unbeaten in Super Rugby season
- S Korea to send high-level officials to North for talks
- China says its increasingly powerful military is no threat
- Quakes escape with 3-2 win over Minnesota United
- 'M.A.S.H.' actor David Ogden Stiers dies at age 75
- Brian Ortega stops Edgar, Cyborg defends belt at UFC 222
- McCollum scores 28 as Trail Blazers beat Thunder 108-100
- Hindu woman elected to Pakistan's senate in historic first
- Police investigate why student gunned down his parents
- As Italy votes, Europe fears populist, euroskeptic gains
- Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs: TSMC to build R&D center in Hsinchu Science Park
- Mushers focus on trail ahead as Alaska's Iditarod kicks off
- Trump puts aside the feud with media for a night at Gridiron
- Wie wins LPGA's Women's World Championship in Singapore
- Through Saturday, March 3, 2018
- Georgiev gets 1st NHL win, resurgent Rangers beat Oilers 3-2
- A year later, the Oscars return to the scene of the flub
- Big Ten enjoys week at Madison Square Garden
- Chinese politician Wang Yang expected to play a key role in formulating economic propaganda targeting Taiwan
- Chris Evert: Serena will soon pass Margaret Court's record
- China to recruit civilian astronauts, boost crewed missions
- The Latest: First glitches appear in Italian voting
- The 2018 Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival in Taipei’s Yangmingshan to kick off on March 30
- Members of Germany's Social Democratic Party vote to form a coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc
- Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival 2018 illuminates night
- Germany's Social Democrats OK coalition with Merkel
- Photo of the Day: The most colorful festival in Taiwan
- Hiroshima beats Urawa 2-1 in opening round of J-League
- Dutch midfielder Sneijder retires from international soccer
- Egypt detains pro-government TV host over police segment
- Unlimited Xi presidency looms over China political gathering
- Hirscher leads slalom after 1st run, closes in on WCup title
- Syrian troops advance in rebel-held region near capital
- South Africa 63-4 in 1st test against Australia
- Benn's OT goal finishes rally as Stars beat Blues 3-2
- Stamkos has career-high 5 points as Lightning outlast Flyers
- Australia powers toward victory as South Africa falls apart
- Merkel welcomes center-left's OK for coalition
- Voting Serbia capital tests ruling populists' grip on power
- Italians Goggia, Delago lead WC combined event after super-G
- Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has died aged 31, the club announced.
- Family statement: Roger Bannister, the 1st runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, has died at the age of 88
- Roger Bannister, first to run mile in under 4 minutes, dies
- Suspected car-ramming attack in northern Israel injures 3
- Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies of heart attack at 31
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Exit poll suggests Swiss voters reject proposal to end mandatory fees for public TV, radio programming
- Helicopter crashes in Afghan capital, 5 foreigners wounded
- Exit poll shows Swiss reject plan to end mandatory TV fees
- StarLux set to apply for license to operate as air carrier: spokesman
- US, Afghan leaders agree on peace push, Taliban doesn't
- Life in quotes: Roger Bannister on landmark sub 4-min mile
- Spanish unionist rally mocks Catalan separatist movement
- In Syria's Ghouta, shelters are tombs for the living
- During Trump hotel strife, a 'Trump Mojito' but no water
- In a switch, Dems and unions cheer Trump while GOP frets
- Burkina Faso investigates extremist attacks, French to help
- Slovak investigators examine threats against slain reporter
- Child sex abuse in Turkey sparks debate on best prevention
- Global Forecast-Asia
- UK leader tries to ease concerns of banks in Brexit talks
- Taiwan fines Iranian ship for discharging oil into its waters
- Officials in western Poland say 4 people are dead, over 22 injured in house collapse in Poznan
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Taiwan to seek talks with U.S. on planned tariffs: official
- Official: 4 killed, 24 injured in Poland building collapse
- Givenchy gets gritty as Poiret is relaunched in Paris
- Egypt president's opponent organizes rally, no one shows up
- Fatherland no more? Equality boss wants German anthem change
- The Latest: Commerce chief scoffs at EU trade tariff threat
- Eliminating gun stocks from your portfolio
- After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- UK minister warns Trump that trade wars help no one
- Brazil's Neymar discharged from hospital
- Google expansion plans helping to turn NYC into tech hub
- In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most
- Russian presidential candidate Sobchak is doused with water
- Allegations about 40 gay priests in Italy sent to Vatican
- Arsenal slips up again in 2-1 loss at Brighton in EPL
- Michigan man cleared of murder now fights for compensation
- On guns, companies are getting out ahead of the politicians
- Barca's Iniesta injured 10 days before Chelsea match in CL
- Putin: Russia will 'never' extradite citizens accused by US
- Spanish club Levante fires coach Juan Lopez Muniz
- Prosecutors in Bill Cosby retrial want 19 women to testify
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- AP News Guide: DACA's future rests with Congress, courts
- Cologne survival hopes take blow in 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart
- Annie Lennox to stay on as global ambassador for Oxfam
- 'Trump slump' in gun sales continues despite control debate
- Coetzee wins in Pretoria for 1st victory in 2 years
- Dubai gov. denies Egyptian reporters' ties to Emirati outlet
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Saudi's powerful crown prince visits Egypt
- Messi free kick gives Barcelona win v Atletico, extends lead
- Thousands protest possible change of Macedonia's name
- Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House
- Demare wins 1st stage of Paris-Nice race in photo finish
- Italy's Fognini beats Chile's Jarry to win Brasil Open
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Man City beats Chelsea 1-0, leads EPL by 18 points
- The Latest: Slovak PM rejects govt changes over slaying
- Poland sets world indoor record in 4x400-meter relay, US 2nd
- Poland: Abortion rights focus of annual women's rights march
- Chelsea, Arsenal set to miss out in EPL's top-4 race
- Rio's new public security chief tackles rising crime
- The Latest: Campus operations to resume after slayings
- Lyon's Champions League hopes fading fast after 1-1 draw
- 'Black Panther' is box-office king for third straight week
- Report: Mexican man assumed American identity for 37 years
- Mississippi looking to invest in Israeli bonds
- 2 killed, 2 injured, 1 missing in French Alps avalanches
- Cardinal to face Australian court on sex abuse charges
- France plays to 1-1 draw with the US in the SheBelieves Cup
- Tributes to Roger Bannister, who has died at age 88
- Police: Girl dies after mirror falls on her in shoe store
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- Roger Bannister, who broke the 4-minute mile, dies at 88
- Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- The Latest: Injured RPM tire-changer returns to Vegas track
- Exit poll: RAI state TV says populist 5-Star Movement leading Italian election but far short of majority
- Q&A: Facebook's CTO talks about fake news, Russia
- The Latest: Selfies and snacks are part of final Oscars prep
- Exit poll: Italy's Rai state TV says center-right coalition has slight edge over populist 5-Star Movement in election
- BC-GLF--LPGA Singapore Scores
- Germany and England play to 2-2 draw in the SheBelieves Cup
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: Cardinal Pell wears clerical collar to court
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- English FA head tough on ban on political, religious symbols
- Dadanov leads Panthers to 6th straight win, 4-1 over Flyers
- And they're off! Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race begins following difficult year for organizers
- The Latest: 2018 Iditarod sled dog race begins in Alaska
- Filip Forsberg scores in OT, Predators beat Avalance 4-3
- Drama in red and neutrals on Oscars red carpet
- Fitzpatrick's skills may force NFL teams to rethink position
- Prince hits go-ahead 3 in closing seconds, Hawks beat Suns
- Mickelson ends longest drought with playoff win in Mexico
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Ducks move into 3rd in Pacific with 6-3 rout of Blackhawks
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Greek protesters attack new religious instruction textbooks.
- Projections indicate populist 5-Star movement is top party in Italian election, but without majority to govern alone
- Predators beat Avalanche 4-3 in OT for 8th straight victory
- Muir goes from the podium to the abattoir
- AEK beats Panionios 1-0, takes Greek league lead
- Investigation: Drug enhanced Wiggins performance in Tour win
- To live up to hype, PSG must beat Real Madrid without Neymar
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Cavs' Thompson to miss several games with sprained ankle
- US Embassy in Turkey shut for unspecified 'security threat'
- IAAF head Coe accused of misleading UK parliamentary inquiry
- China sets 2018 economic growth target at 'around 6.5 percent'; down from 2017 but would be among the world's highest
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Results
- Steve Stricker wins in Tucson for first Champions title
- Starring debut: Expansion LAFC beats Seattle 1-0 in opener
- China sets 2018 growth target at 'around 6.5 percent'
- Phil Mickelson wins playoff in Mexico, ends long drought
- China says defense budget to rise slightly to $173 billion in 2018
- Kevin Harvick dominates Vegas for back-to-back NASCAR wins
- Tatar scores first, Fleury makes 33 saves, Vegas wins
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Taiwan headline news
- Wild wins 3rd title as Dutch dominate track championships
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- 17-year-old Davies stars in Whitecaps' victory over Impact
- China's Xi poised to make historic grab at indefinite rule
- Expansion Los Angeles FC beats Seattle 1-0 in opener
- Rockwell takes supporting actor Oscar for 'Three Billboards'
- United States beats Argentina to win Las Vegas Sevens
- DeRozan scores 19 points, Raptors beat Hornets 103-98
- Oladipo, Bogdanovic help Pacers pass Wizards after 98-95 win
- Raptors beat Hornets 103-98 for 11th victory in 12 games.
- 10 Things to Know for Monday
- Netflix's doping documentary "Icarus" wins best documentary
- China sets growth target, set to end president term limit
- Holiday scores 30 as Pelicans beat Mavericks 126-109
- Sweden tax agency kowtows to China, lists Taiwan as 'province'
- Patrik Laine scores 2 more goals, Jets beat Hurricanes 3-2
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Allison Janney wins supporting actress Oscar for 'I, Tonya'
- Wild snap skid with 4-1 win over Red Wings
- Chile's "A Fantastic Woman" wins foreign language film Oscar
- Asian stocks fall as uncertain Italian vote results weigh
- Cultural powerhouse 'Coco' wins Oscar for best animation
- Moralez, Medina score, NYC beats Sporting KC 2-0 in opener
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- AP Was There: Roger Bannister, 30 years after his milestone
- Indian Holi festival brings splash of colors to Taipei
- Seoul envoy to raise nuclear disarmament during N.Korea trip
- Elizabeth Warren seeks to neutralize 'Pocahontas' barbs
- Kashmir shuts after Indian troops kill 3 civilians, 1 rebel
- Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying
- No dress code, but plenty of references to MeToo at Oscars
- Antetokounmpo scores 34 points, Bucks beat 76ers 118-110
- West Virginia: Waiting game, video games as teachers strike
- Two cold waves headed for Taiwan this week
- Peele, 'Get Out' make Oscar history with screenplay win
- Gary Oldman wins best actor Oscar for 'Darkest Hour'
- 14th time's the Oscar charm for cinematographer Deakins
- Frances McDormand wins best actress Oscar for 'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'
- 'Let It Go' songwriters win 2nd Oscar for song from 'Coco'
- Panarin scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Sharks 4-2
- Tiffany Haddish makes Oscars fashion moment with used dress
- Clippers rally to hand Nets 8th straight road loss, 123-120
- 'The Shape of Water' wins best picture Oscar
- Today in History
- Gary Oldman does Winston Churchill proud with Oscar victory
- Crossover candidate livens up Venezuela's presidential race
- Guillermo del Toro wins best director for "Shape of Water"
- 'Biggest bribery trial in history' opens against Eni, Shell
- Through Sunday, March 4, 2018
- Frances McDormand caps win streak with best-actress Oscar
- Kamara scores in Galaxy debut, Alessandrini adds another
- Deja vu? Beatty, Dunaway announce correct winner this time
- Yemeni immigrants focus on future in US amid war back home
- The Latest: S. Korean delegation heads to N. Korea for talks
- Surprising impasse slows Afghan peace offer to Taliban
- US Navy carrier's visit to Vietnam puts China on notice
- Some lawmakers in both parties are avoiding gun debate
- Chinese Premier stresses zero tolerance for Taiwan independence
- Trump's Panama City hotel remains open despite problems
- Roles reduced, Kushner and Ivanka Trump's fate uncertain
- Many played it safe on Oscars red carpet in whites, neutrals
- Republicans in Congress looking to keep a low profile
- French foreign minister in Iran amid missile criticism
- 'Shape of Water' triumphs at an Oscars awash in change
- Trump's Mideast peace plan in limbo as Netanyahu visits
- Common singles out NRA, Kimmel takes aim at Trump at Oscars
- Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant wins Oscar for animated short
- In Syria's Ghouta, shelters are tombs for the living
- This Week: Productivity, Kroger results, nonfarm payrolls
- Trump embracing potential for trade war
- Ohio race shows how NRA flexes its political muscle
- Bus, oil tanker collision kills 9 on a Pakistani highway
- ABC says it will air James Comey interview special in April
- Two more winning numbers to be added to Taiwan receipt lottery
- India and Vietnam signal closer ties after meeting between leaders
- The Latest: China promises to be bolder on economic reforms
- Turkey detains 12 Islamic State suspects, seeks 8 others
- Asian stocks fall as markets mull China growth forecast
- Preliminary results in Italy election give center-right coalition around 37 percent of the vote, 5-Stars 31 percent
- Phil Mickelson a winner again and wants more
- Italy's early results show center-right coalition leads vote
- Madou Pomelo Blossom Festival in southwestern Taiwan kicks off Monday
- Cambodian leader rejects call for talks from opposition
- Researchers: Hong Kong surpasses Japan for longest life expectancy in the world
- Judge weighs science behind Monsanto Roundup cancer claim
- Frances McDormand brings 'inclusion rider' into spotlight
- Welcome snow slows California's plunge back to drought
- Duterte government asks Supreme Court to expel chief justice
- States mull 'sanctuary' status for marijuana businesses
- German man severely injured in acid attack
- Confrontation in players' tunnel at SAfrica-Australia test
- Steps being taken to protect Taiwanese farmers as vegetable prices plunge
- Turkish soap operas latest casualty of Mideast conflicts
- The Latest: Le Pen lauds League's showing in Italian vote
- Australia beats South Africa by 118 runs in 1st test
- Cardinal's alleged sex victims testify in Australian court
- Head of Egypt media regulatory body decries TV host's arrest
- Taiwan protests after fishing boat water-cannoned by Japanese patrol
- Acclaimed Taiwan chef wins lifetime achievement award
- Australia rounds off 118-run win over SAfrica in 1st test
- Yonhap news agency says South Korean delegation has arrived in North Korea for talks
- Chinese official: rumors of Taiwan Affairs Office merger with Hong Kong, Macao Office 'not authoritative'
- Extremist Carlos the Jackal back on trial over Paris attack
- 90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past
- China says defense budget to rise 8.1 percent in 2018
- Taiwan's top companies to participate in Convergence India
- South Korean president's envoys to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during trip to Pyongyang
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes coalition deal, wants to get new government in place quickly
- Germany welcomes govt deal, wants to start work quickly
- A whiff of change, of many kinds, at post-Weinstein Oscars
- Lawyers seek release of Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey
- Syrian army makes 'significant' advances in Damascus' suburb
- Stars flock to Elton John's Oscar party to cheer on winners
- Eurozone economy hits 'speed bump' in February
- Workers in Putin's stronghold speak of shattered hopes
- Body of 5th victim of building collapse found in Poland
- Climate-friendly Meals Take Flight
- Why international airlines are flocking back to Taiwan
- UK companies urge less water use after post-storm thaw
- Vice Premier says Taiwan is set for steady economic growth
- The Latest: UN body to probe violence in Syria's Ghouta
- Romanian reporters criticize mayor for "insulting" language
- South Africa-Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- Leader of euroskeptic League party says the center-right coalition has won 'the right and duty to govern' Italy
- Automakers roll out new battery-powered cars at Geneva show
- U.N. says aid convoy with humanitarian assistance starts entering Syria's besieged rebel-held suburbs of eastern Ghouta
- Madrid midfielders Modric and Kroos travel for PSG match
- Taiwan to restart No. 2 nuclear power plant reactor
- Head of Italy's League party says the common European currency is 'wrong' and is destined to ultimately 'end'
- Turkey asks Germany to extradite Syrian Kurdish politician
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- A glimpse of the cherry blossoms on Taipei's Yangmingshan
- Survey: Taiwanese save up to 24% of their salaries, topping other countries in Asia Pacific
- Egypt fetes Saudi crown prince during visit to Suez Canal
- Shaq Moore _ the young American trying to make it in Europe
- English soccer head apologizes for Star of David ban comment
- Former Bolivian president faces US trial for 2003 killings
- FIFA ban on competitive games in Iraq affects AFC Cup clubs
- Italy's 5-star leader Di Maio: Our movement's strong showing across Italy means we should govern country
- Survey shows UK economy picked up in February
- NYC officials shutter illegal hotel operating in Queens home
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Polish climbers give up winter attempt at K2
- New Jersey man convicted in Christmas night home invasion
- Un candidato híbrido aviva la campaña en Venezuela
- US oil expected to meet most of world's growth in demand
- Germany: US tariffs would hit workers, consumers
- Melting snow swells rivers in Serbia, raising flood alarms
- The Latest: Trump reaffirms tariffs' impact on 2 US allies
- Protesters slam plans to toughen Myanmar public assembly law
- Taiwan joins international conference on rural development in Malaysia
- Turkish state media: police detain 4 Islamic State group suspects in possible attack on US Embassy
- Power slowly coming back 3 days after nor'easter
- Israeli media: Close Netanyahu aide turns state witness
- Slovaks demand proper investigation in slain reporter case
- Toronto police find 7th victim in serial killer case
- Board to hear Ohio death row inmate's push for clemency
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Oscars' most intimate celebrity moments occur off-camera
- Walmart expanding meal kits to more stores
- Review: A young man's infatuation with Tokyo in the 1970s
- Drunk and distracted drivers leave 2 troopers badly hurt
- 'Dodging and Burning' is riveting debut by John Copenhaver
- Israeli media: Close Netanyahu aide turns state witness
- Huge waves slam into Puerto Rico, force evacuations
- IAAF CEO Gers resigns over commercial strategy
- Review: Odd lack of suspense permeates 'Day She Disappeared'
- The Latest: Bill Cosby arrives at court for pretrial hearing
- PSG at crossroads of history against Real Madrid
- Minute's silence to honor Astori at UEFA games
- Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead US stocks lower
- Big insurance deal: France's AXA buys XL for $15 billion
- Alison Gaylin's 'If I Die Tonight' tells poignant story
- Surrender at City shows Chelsea's fire has gone under Conte
- Volvo XC40, a compact SUV, wins Car of Year award in Geneva
- AP Explains: Populist surge leaves hung Parliament in Italy
- Former Lille coach Bielsa ordered to pay club 300,000 euros
- New party forms in Zimbabwe with Mugabe's backing
- France to introduce 90-euro fines for sexist catcalls
- AI's dirty little secret: It's powered by people
- In Bhutan, gross national happiness more important than GDP
- Needs of birds, wants of drivers collide on unspoiled beach
- 'Harvest Boxes': Grocers fear for business, patrons' health
- US services firms' expansion slips a bit in February
- Continued "trade war" talk sinks US stocks further
- Sliding Blues lose Bouwmeester for season, Upshall 4 weeks
- Court flooded by people challenging 12K speed camera tickets
- When your parents die broke
- UN chief nuke inspector: Iran nuclear deal must not fail
- Gunmen in Mexico kill drug suspect at hospital in Cancun
- AI has a dirty little secret: It's powered by people
- Dance pro hits optimistic beat in new book
- Al-Qaida-linked group releases photo of Burkina Faso bomber
- Uber sued after data stolen by hackers covered up
- Andrew Lloyd Webber, turning 70, looks back and forward
- No-fur Stella McCartney fuses men's, women's styles in Paris
- The Latest: Slovak PM
- Florida Legislature debates school safety, gun measures
- Shaken, grieving Bill Haas back at golf after friend's death
- Parts of Albania flooded as authorities release excess water
- Curfew imposed in central Sri Lanka after mobs burn property
- Inventor's firm says creator of the wind-up radio has died
- The Latest: Lawmaker pushes bill to end speed cameras
- Virginia is unanimous No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll; Michigan jumps to No. 7 after winning Big Ten Tournament.
- Virginia is unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Michigan up to 7th
- The Latest: Coastal communities bring in heavy equipment
- Groenewegen wins Paris-Nice stage 2, Demare in the lead
- 6N: Hardie back for Scotland after 3-month ban
- Settlement reached in lawsuit over educators, alleged cult
- PAOK punishment threatens Greek title hopes
- Political veteran named as new Dutch foreign minister
- Buffett's firm adds German real estate broker to its network
- The Latest: Israeli prime minister at the White House
- President Donald Trump's family hotel business ousted from luxury hotel offices in Panama amid business dispute
- Volkswagen CEO: Clarity is needed on trade measures
- Italy's ex-Premier Matteo Renzi announces resignation as Democratic Party chief after poor results in election
- Italy's Matteo Renzi says his center-left party will not join any government led by League or 5-Star Movement.
- Judge, police help oust Trump Hotels from Panama property
- Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statuette
- Eurovision winner Sobral returns to stage after transplant
- Man arrested after stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy
- New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place
- Ex-official now regrets bowing to National Rifle Association
- UConn still unanimous No. 1 in Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll; Baylor moves up to second
- UConn still top team in AP women's basketball poll
- Get Started: Businesses began 2018 optimistic but cautious
- The Latest: Students may be exempt from tests after shooting
- Senators want alerts when gun buyers fail background checks
- Dear Kobe ... LeBron animated over Bryant scoring Oscar
- Prep school supports assault victim's 'trailblazing' work
- Pentagon: Operations against IS in eastern Syria 'paused'
- American forward Charlie Davies retires from soccer at 31
- Trump's boasts aside, trade wars typically leave no victors
- House GOP star among Republicans facing unexpected challenge
- Judge orders 'Pharma Bro' to forfeit $7.3M in fraud case
- Mexican writers, intellectuals demand end to political probe
- Despite boycott, Saudi team Al Ahli draws in Qatar in ACL
- Guardiola accepts FA charge of promoting political message
- UK media: Ex-Russian spy is in critical condition after exposure to 'unknown substance' in English city of Salisbury
- The Latest: NRA: Ex-official who spoke out is 'desperate'
- British media say former Russian spy in critical condition
- Jury finds German man was sane when he set Los Angeles fires
- UN chief appoints Bloomberg as envoy for climate action
- Utica College on lockdown from threats; no injuries reported
- Mexico's Pemex suspends 8 employees for helping fuel thieves
- Gulf Coast wreck ruled out as last slave ship
- Cyprus FA chief dies after 17 years at post
- Family of opioid-addicted baby sues pharmaceutical companies
- The Latest: Judge reviews claims weed killer tied to cancer
- Restaurant review platform The Infatuation buys Zagat
- 3 day care workers charged with giving children melatonin
- Italian election results cast a pall over the European Union
- LTA president steps down amid sexual assault investigation
- Train crew member suspended after 'illegals' announcement
- Chuck E. Cheese restaurant brawl ends with 2 hurt, 2 arrests
- AP takeout on college corruption probe wins story of year
- The Latest: Welcome storm raises key California snowpack
- Former Trump aide says he'll defy Mueller subpoena
- $7 million settlement proposed in jail death from Arpaio era
- Lake Placid chosen to host '23 Winter World University Games
- Journalists to review news sites in Brill's new venture.
- Senate poised to ease Dodd-Frank rules for most banks
- Poll shows skepticism over Foxconn cost, wide open primaries
- Wiggins says "malicious' doping report smears his reputation
- Viewership for the Academy Awards plunged 20 percent from last year to a record-low 26.5 million
- Oscar ratings plunge to a record low
- Trump blames Democrats for failing to fix DACA by March 5
- Czechs protest parliamentary post for communist-era officer
- Trump to sell tax cut package to Hispanic business owners
- US trade representative says progress slow at NAFTA talks
- EPA appointee gets approval to consult for outside clients
- Holocaust survivor slams 'demeaning' US airport body search
- Leaders from ALBA bloc remember late President Hugo Chavez
- Monarch butterfly numbers off for 2nd year in Mexico
- Sen. Thad Cochran, a Republican from Mississippi, says he will resign April 1
- World-class kayaker dies in accident on North Carolina river
- Argentina ex-leader on trial for alleged cover up in bombing
- Alaska governor plans trade trip to China
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Families of 4 men found buried on farm sue suspect's parents
- AP NewsBreak: Miss. Sen. Thad Cochran resigning April 1
- Canelo Alvarez tests positive for banned drug, blames meat
- Matic stunner completes United comeback in 3-2 win at Palace
- Malta becomes 2nd European country to lower voting age to 16
- Nordstrom rejects buyout deal from Nordstrom family
- Late goal gives Celta win over relegation-wary Las Palmas
- Founder of transformative Tower Records chain dies at 92
- EU urges reforms after Honduras elections
- San Francisco considers removing statue some call racist
- Business Highlights
- West Virginia House opposes constitutional abortion rights
- Houston woman sentenced for defrauding Catholic mission
- The Latest: College lockdown ends; students return to dorms
- Conspiracy charges filed against 2 lawyers for Suge Knight
- State, city sue over soccer team's proposed move
- Puerto Rico governor to reduce taxes, increase salaries
- Pot decriminalization proposed for New Mexico's biggest city
- Cuba condemns US cuts to embassy staff over 'health attacks'
- Sore knee sidelines Celtics' Irving for game against Bulls
- Dems head into primaries with a bumper crop of candidates
- Hot spots as Democrats contest primaries around the nation
- The Latest: San Francisco to remove statue some call racist
- Column: Harvick takes a bumpy road to 100 victories
- The Latest: McDaniel mum on run for Cochran's Senate seat
- Wild forward Kunin out for rest of season with ACL tear
- Education secretary gives education chiefs some 'tough love'
- DACA deadline for US immigrants arrives with less urgency
- Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules
- Attorney: Inmate endured 'torture' before execution halted
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- The Latest: West Virginia _ more talks on teachers' raise
- 5 types of apples, once thought extinct, are rediscovered
- South Sudan oil money corruptly funds civil war, say reports
- Buried alive: Video shows man's rescue after avalanche
- Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre
- Black congresswoman: Trump racist for joking about her IQ
- Country singer advocates for Tennessee anti-harassment bill
- Chinese firms to pay $14 million back wages in Saipan
- California to fight ruling on early parole for sex offenders
- The Latest: GOP lawmaker pushes for vote on immigrant bill
- Taiwan headline news
- Immigration agency takes custody of ex-Virginia Tech student
- Inmate died of gunshot wound during Arizona prison riot
- N. Korean dictator, Seoul envoys have ‘openhearted talk’
- Mom, son die after being buried in snow by California condo
- Autopsy: Texas man was extremely drunk when killing 8 people
- Judge won't order grant award in California immigration suit
- Collection to late Wallis Simpson to be auctioned by couple
- Taiwan police praised for swift recovery of iPhone
- The Latest: Ex-Trump aide says he'll probably cooperate
- As Serena Williams returns, Venus says her game hasn't left
- Condition improves of victim in Grand Canyon copter crash
- Taipei to launch electric car-sharing in mid-March
- Forte plans to retire as member of Bears
- Van Marwijk picks his 1st squad as Australia head coach
- Guatemala's Israel embassy to move to Jerusalem in mid-May
- LeBron, Nance power Cavaliers past Pistons 112-90
- Bogdanovic leads Pacers over Bucks 92-89
- Mercury in Taiwan could plunge down to 8 degrees on Thursday
- The Latest: Immigration agents arrest 23 in business raids
- Plan to open drilling off Pacific Northwest draws opposition
- The Latest: Councilors announce push to decriminalize pot
- Specs leaked for Taiwanese company HTC's newest U12 smartphone
- Whiteside scores 24, Heat ease past Suns 125-103
- Taiwan Travel Act set to take effect on March 16
- Schultz's OT goal lifts Penguins past Flames 4-3
- Bitan fountain show to debut in New Taipei on March 9
- Sabres get bounces in 5-3 win over Maple Leafs
- Brown scores 21 as Celtics pound Bulls 105-89 without Irving
- Oregon man sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
- Gamel out, Mariners thin in outfield, Ichiro could return
- The Latest: AP video appears to show alleged Oscar thief
- Tony Parker propels Spurs past Grizzlies 100-98
- South Korean governor resigns following rape accusation
- Florida senators pass gun restrictions; House yet to act
- LeBron, Nance power Cavaliers past Pistons 112-90
- Immigration agents arrest 23 across New Mexico, West Texas
- Roger Federer dazzles in first career Bay Area appearance
- Karlsson scores in overtime, Senators beat Stars 3-2
- Gobert has 21 points, 17 rebounds as Jazz beat Magic 94-80
- Exhibitors from across Taiwan join Foodex Japan 2018
- Taiwan Tourism Bureau offering NT$500 incentive for travelers to Hualien
- Today in History
- US aides: Venezuela opens backchannel over jailed American
- Lottery center flags to be lowered 20 years after shootings
- Trial of man accused of severely abusing puppy set to start
- AP Photos: The faces of Cuba's tobacco industry
- Sanders' stepdaughter on ballot for mayor of Vermont city
- Prosecutors want to paint Cosby as big Hollywood predator
- Klefbom ends scoring drought in OT, Oilers beat Coyotes 4-3
- Taking on 'microfiber' pollution, a laundry room at a time
- Center of cheese universe returns to Wisconsin
- In reversal, former Trump aide says he'll probably cooperate
- Man accused in fatal Kansas bar shooting has plea hearing
- #MeToo's global impact: Big in some places, scanty in others
- Republicans want Trump to back off his tariff proposal
- With Democratic support, Senate eyes rollback of banking law
- #MeToo movement ripples in many parts of the world
- South Korea meeting thrusts North's Kim into the limelight
- 2 Senate seats up in Mississippi as GOP defends its majority
- Things to know about Tuesday's Texas primaries
- Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval
- Asian stocks surge despite trade tensions after US gains
- Leipsic stars in OT, Canucks beat Islanders 4-3
- Through Monday, March 5, 2018
- Lillard rallies Trail Blazers for 108-103 win over Lakers
- Taiwan looks to domestic arms industry to respond to China
- Rare Taipei-centered earthquake registers as magnitude 2.6
- A look at significant meetings between the Koreas
- Afghan official: Sticky bomb kills 2 in eastern province
- Taiwan bullet train ticket sale for Tomb Sweeping Day holiday starts March 7
- BYU upends No. 20 Saint Mary's in WCC semifinals
- China's chief economic planner says growth target can be met
- Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules
- Mom, son killed when snow falls from California condo
- Child marriage drops in South Asia leading to global decline
- At Geneva, new electrics, but don't forget the horsepower
- Taichung gov. inks investment deal for deep sea mining facility in central Taiwan
- Taiwan Premier sternly warns against Beijing’s 31 sugarcoated measures
- Kobe Steel chief steps down over massive fake data scandal
- Philippines officials laud I-Mei's labor terms and conditions for OFWs in Taiwan
- Michelin announces 2018 Taipei Bib Gourmand winners
- Alaska city moose count relies on tips, DNA-extracting darts
- TOP 25 THIS WEEK: League tourneys set to impact NCAA seeding
- Australia and East Timor settle bitter border differences
- Kremlin 'ready to cooperate' over former spy's illness in UK
- Taiwan’s military to conduct Han Kuang exercises in May
- Taiwan and Malaysia sign MOU on trade cooperation
- Penguins continue OT dominance in win over Flames
- France wants to set 15 as minimum age for sexual consent
- International Red Cross says it halted aid mission to Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta region because of violence
- China asks for hold on UN ban of North Korea traders
- Photo of the Day: Mysterious 'roll clouds' appear over Taiwan
- Red Cross: Violence halts aid delivery to Syria's Ghouta
- China cites support for ending presidential term limits
- Japan's ancient sport of sumo needs some brighter days
- The Latest: Turkey plans camps for displaced in north Syria
- The Latest: Renault unveils futuristic and funky concept car
- South Korean presidential envoys return after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
- Scientists hope to save northern white rhino from extinction
- Sudan's envoy returns to Cairo in a sign of improved ties
- The Latest: SKorean envoys return home after NKorea talks
- Taiwanese politician triggers linguistic debate on the merits of pinyin vs. zhuyin
- Polish official denies US sanctioning over Holocaust law
- The Latest: UK counter-terror specialists supporting police
- NATO chief plans military academies for Iraqi forces
- EU lawmaker says any counter-tariffs should 'really hurt' US
- Greek railway workers, taxi drivers stage strikes
- Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles northeastern Taiwan
- Bank in Vietnam refuses to reimburse customer after her savings of US$ 10 million was stolen
- McLaren struggles early as F1 testing resumes in Spain
- Analysis: Summit would be rite of passage for Kim Jong Un
- Singapore company cancels blue diamond initial coin offering
- Sri Lankan president declares state of emergency amid fears that anti-Muslim violence could spread
- Sri Lanka declares emergency amid anti-Muslim violence
- UN official: Myanmar violence precludes return of Rohingya
- Devils, Oilers playing in Sweden, Panthers, Jets in Finland
- Lego tries to turn business around after 13 years of growth
- Struggling Sparta Prague fires coach Andrea Stramaccioni
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Report rebukes Portugal for poor progress against corruption
- EgyptAir passenger on Muscat-Cairo flight assaults crew
- Seoul says North and South Korea have agreed to hold summit talks in late April
- Dutch intel agency: Volume, complexity of cyberattacks rises
- North and South Korea agree to establish "hotline" between leaders to reduce military tensions
- Seoul: North Korea agrees to impose moratorium on nuclear and missile tests if it holds talks with U.S.
- Seoul: North Korea says it has no reason to possess nuclear weapons if it has security guarantee
- Wreckage of famed US World War II carrier discovered
- Seoul: North Korea promises not to use nuclear and conventional weapons against South Korea
- Contaminated food in South Africa kills 180 in last year
- Nude model, photographer plead guilty to disorderly conduct
- The Latest: Grand jury to consider school shooting evidence
- Japanese volcano erupts, dozens of flights grounded
- Target 4Q short on profit, but revenue exceeds
- Report: Building in Poland collapsed after man killed wife
- Seoul: Koreas agree to hold summit talks at border in April
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Northern Ireland party rejects EU plans on Ireland border
- Bicycle-riding suicide bomber kills 3 in northeast Nigeria
- Former China foreign minister might head new body dealing with Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau
- North and South Korea agree on summit in April
- Jailed separatist is latest candidate for Catalan president
- Spy swap: A look at the 4 Russians freed in 2010 exchange
- UN probe: Russia behind deadly airstrike in Syria's Idlib
- UAE now requires licenses for 'social media influencers'
- Greece seeks EU, NATO help over soldiers arrested in Turkey
- Taiwan's referendum system citizen-friendly: international activist
- Greek court rejects Turkish extradition request
- UK foreign secretary confirms 2 people in critical condition are ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
- Britain's foreign secretary says if Russian involvement proven, UK will respond 'appropriately and robustly'
- France wants a stop to sexist stereotypes in advertising
- Romania court nixes law allowing officials to own business
- Soros rejects claims by Slovak PM he interferes in Slovakia
- Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks 'perfection'
- Trial to begin in case of journalist killed in submarine
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Johnson: UK involvement at World Cup in Russia may not 'go ahead in the normal way' if Russia link proven in ex-spy case
- Elizabeth DeShong in a revival of Rossini's 'Semiramide'
- TLC ‘Fun Taiwan First Timer’ series to premiere in Taiwan on March 11
- Albania to vet police to clean ranks of crime and corruption
- High hopes: Dutch company launches flying car at Geneva show
- Timeline in the case of journalist Kim Wall's murder
- Drunk man who took $1,600 Uber ride to NJ seeking donations
- The Latest: House bill 'recalibration' of banking law
- Russia's Defense Ministry says a Russian cargo plane has crashed in Syria, killing 32 people onboard.
- Fact box about the trial of Danish inventor Peter Madsen
- British MPs ask Egypt to visit jailed ex-president Morsi
- Russia's Putin takes his campaign to leading industrial town
- Trump jokes about low ratings for Oscars broadcast
- German police: child killing from 1991 solved, suspect held
- Nature's pageantry on display during Dutch tulip season
- Authorities raid Benfica facilities amid corruption probe
- Palestinian official: We did not run away from negotiations
- Sri Lanka opts to bowl in Independence Cup opener
- Egypt calls up Saudi-based striker for warm-up friendlies
- The Latest: Trump and Trudeau confer on trade, NAFTA
- Renzi lashes out, seeks to stem Democrat support for 5-Stars
- Columbus Crew owner, MLS review Ohio suit over possible move
- Several Kremlin opponents have met sticky ends in Britain
- Russian cargo plane crashes in Syria, 32 dead
- Trump sees 'possible progress' in NKorea talks but says 'may be false hope,' sees serious effort being made by all sides
- The Latest: Cosby lawyers fighting to limit witnesses
- Book Review: 'Raw' tells classic rags-to-riches tale
- Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, mom went back to work
- UK counterterror police are now leading investigation into illness of ex-Russian spy, daughter
- Polish anti-government activists charged with fraud
- Cannavaro, Guangzhou win in Asian Champions League
- Trump cites 'possible progress' in talks with NKorea
- Former Michelle Obama chief to head Grammys inclusion group
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Turkey asks Germany to change travel advice, extradite Kurd
- Police: Man rapes daughter, fathers her 2 children
- UnitedHealthcare to pass drug rebates on to some customers
- Egypt detains 6 over play seen as insult to security forces
- Taipei City government joins Amazon Web Services program
- Communist-era officer resigns from Czech parliamentary post
- Intel official: Russia, China seek fast, futuristic weapons
- Skylarks spared Ed Sheeran concert, trees not so lucky
- Dems: Did EPA security staffer steer contract to associate?
- Rush on to restore power as another winter storm looms
- Polish lawmakers slam 1968 purge of Jews, praise protest
- Johnson says Britain's World Cup participation in jeopardy
- Police: Man angry over power outage threatened utility
- German nationalist lawmakers visit Syria, meet top cleric
- 2 arrested after claiming Texas church shooting was fiction
- Trump hails US court decision upholding decision to end DACA
- The Latest: US defense intel chief wary on NKorea claim
- US stocks waver as banks slip but tech companies rise
- Greek anti-terrorism police arrest 5 in neo-Nazi crackdown
- SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket
- Affordable fashion site launches hashtag-heavy revolution
- Dark side of Vegas is revealed in 'All the Beautiful Girls'
- Coalition: Israel, Myanmar must go on children's blacklist
- Tate Modern Picasso show charts one extraordinary year: 1932
- Chanel crowns Paris season with a botanical ode to fall
- Coe says Russians could be stopped from competing in track
- Dry ice is 'die ice' for New York City's rat population
- Saudi crown prince winds up trip to Egypt with mosque visit
- Israel PM takes aim at Iran, thanks US for support
- CAS hears dispute between FIFA, Palestinians
- Another strong quake shakes remote Papua New Guinea region
- Cops: Vermont woman uses sledgehammer, knife to kill dog
- Handwritten Einstein note up for auction in Jerusalem
- College student charged in parents' death faces arraignment
- Poland's lawmakers approve divisive judicial body members
- Guardiola accuses FA head of ignorance over Catalan ribbon
- Review: 'The Sandman' will keep readers turning the pages
- Plea planned by promoter in failed Bahamas music festival
- Washington legislators tackle homelessness for those on aid
- Tillerson says China 'encourages dependency' in Africa
- Former ESPN on-air personality files sex harassment lawsuit
- China gifts bronze statue of Marx to German birthplace Trier
- India's Shubhankar Sharma gets Masters invitation
- Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test for chronic pain
- Luis Leon Sanchez takes Paris-Nice lead, Hivert wins Stage 3
- Nor'easter ruins 7,000 US flags used in Memorial Day display
- Cavs' Love discloses bouts with panic attacks, mental health
- Russian Deputy PM Mutko no longer involved in World Cup
- Polish parliament votes to demote communist-era generals
- US Embassy in Turkey to resume service after security threat
- Sri Lanka beat India in T20
- Danny Glover shouted down at Airbnb rally by labor activists
- Mothers of detained Yemenis urge UAE to release information
- Report: 30 Indian wedding party members die in truck crash
- Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year
- The Latest: Gov. Bryant seen as unlikely to go to Senate
- Review: 'Escape Artist' is Brad Meltzer's best book in years
- Intel official: Kushner's security access poses no threat
- F1 team Sauber signs Tatiana Calderon as test driver
- Burkina Faso authorities arrest 8 after jihadist attacks
- Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets in the tri-nation opener
- Payday lenders, watchdog agency exhibit cozier relationship
- Outgoing president proposes new constitution for Chile
- UN human rights chief stands by criticism of Hungary leader
- Florida puts voting right requests on hold due to lawsuit
- Driver sentenced for drug-related crash that killed teens
- Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act
- The Latest: Mom, son killed by snow falling from condo roof
- Senegalese community in Italy demands justice after shooting
- 6N: England monitoring injured Hartley ahead of France match
- Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban
- India's Shubhankar Sharma gets Masters invitation
- Yo-Yo Ma performs for California siblings held captive
- White House wants user-friendly electronic health records
- 'Hamilton' leads race with 13 Olivier Awards nominations
- Land official blocks feds access to part of US-Mexico border
- What's fresh at McDonald's? The beef in some burgers
- Review: 'Stealing the Show' applauds women in TV
- Trial opens in US for Bolivian ex-president in 2003 killings
- Warner, De Kock reported by ICC after confrontation
- Senator: Altered child agency records horrific, unsurprising
- Trump Org: Presidential seals at golf club came from members
- He's the one: US women's goalie wants Bieber to take shot
- Prosecutors seek stiff prison term for 'Pharma Bro'
- Vegas congresswoman asks US to preserve internet gambling
- Argentina lawmakers propose legalizing elective abortion
- US attorney general to talk sanctuary policy in California
- Judge to jury in trial of governor's ex-aide: Keep trying
- Box Office Top 20: 'Black Panther' No. 1 with $66.3 million
- Zinke says Interior should be a partner with oil companies
- Masters champ Garcia to play Zurich with Cabrera Bello
- Trump welcomes Sweden's prime minister to White House
- Barbie releases new dolls to mark International Women's Day
- Family sues Michigan nursing home over abuse caught on video
- Trump says North Korea 'seems to be acting positively' on idea of giving up nuclear weapons
- 4 killed in crash that shut down US 1 in Florida Keys
- Chao, lawmakers tangle over Hudson River rail tunnel project
- The Latest: Man pleads guilty in deadly Kansas bar shooting
- West Virginia leaders reach deal to end teachers strike
- Brazil court rejects Lula da Silva's request to avoid jail
- The Latest: Stuck jury gets day off in Cuomo ex-aide's trial
- Playboy Mansion to get protected status under deal with city
- Teen charged with bringing homemade bomb to Utah school
- False story says archaeologists unearth Exodus evidence
- Swimmer Mike Alexandrov accepts 1-year doping ban
- Canadian man pleads guilty to US terror charges
- The Latest: College student arraigned in parents' slayings
- Judge: Idaho must allow gender changes on birth certificates
- Latin hitmaker Residente to receive BMI Champion Award
- Facebook, Twitter urged to do more to police hate on sites
- Star field hockey player gets probation in shoplifting case
- Review: Jimi Hendrix studio archives plucked for new album
- Pepe the Frog cartoonist sues Infowars over poster sales
- The Latest: Trump hails long US partnership with Sweden
- Music Review: David Byrne's 'American Utopia' seeks answers
- Not so big chill: Arctic finishes warmest winter on record
- Trump says he's not worried about Russia meddling in 2018 midterms, says, 'We'll counteract whatever they do'
- Attorneys seek release of Mexican journalist held in US
- Investor group cancels deal to buy Weinstein Co., citing disappointing information about deal's viability
- The Latest: Trump says everyone wants to work at White House
- School shootings spur real-time reaction, survivor support
- Music Review: Judas Priest goes ballistic on 'Firepower'
- No police search at home of man who shot self by White House
- Investor group cancels deal to buy Weinstein Co.
- The Latest: Trump says US will 'counteract' Russia meddling
- False story claims Cadbury stopped making chocolate
- As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits
- Former Massachusetts governor mulling White House run
- Target slips while Ciena and Broadcom move higher
- New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 4th ODI vs. England
- Smart fined $15,000 for criticism of officiating
- RBS to pay $500M for deception on mortgage-backed securities
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Real Madrid beats PSG 2-1 to reach Champions League quarters
- Slowed in December, Spieth trying to catch up before Masters
- Liverpool held 0-0 by Porto, into Champions League quarters
- The Latest: Schumer fires back at Trump on traffic project
- Hungarian minister says migrants make Vienna dirtier, poorer
- John Plumtree appointed Hurricanes head coach
- Man charged with felony theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar
- The Latest: More charges pending in Utah school bomb scare
- Mixed reactions in Kosovo to Slobodan Milosevic musical
- 'The Walking Dead' has worst showing in many years
- Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 26-March 4
- The Latest: No comment from Facebook on digital hate report
- Gulati replaced by 3 co-chairmen of North American WCup bid
- Liriano goes 2 scoreless innings in Tigers debut
- Marines let women join West Coast combat course
- Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn to resign
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The Latest: GOP senator blocks temporary Dreamers plan
- Ava DuVernay's unprecedented journey to 'A Wrinkle in Time'
- Biden calls on unions to boost Dem in PA special election
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Business Highlights
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Mexican federal prosecutors open probe of ferry explosion
- Cox sells Austin American-Statesman to GateHouse Media
- Washington governor signs bump stock ban
- The Latest: Oregon labor chief weighs in on retail gun rule
- The Latest: New Nashville mayor sworn in after chaotic day
- Lawmakers ask for new special counsel to probe DOJ "bias"
- Flames goalie Mike Smith practices for 1st time in a month
- Weeks after school shooting, band to play Carnegie Hall
- Businessman in $179M fraud sentenced to 25 years
- Proposal to name highway for Trump faces opposition in Utah
- Column: The driving distance report that didn't go very far
- The Latest: Australia, E Timor sign pact on maritime border
- Darvish 2 hitless innings in Cubs spring training debut
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- Broken fan blade cited in United jet's engine failure
- Amazon's Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list
- Sex abuse cases against Jehovah's Witnesses church settled
- Lincecum to wear 44 with Rangers in honor of late brother
- Taiwan headline news
- NTSB report: Pilot struggled to control plane before crash
- The Latest: Washington housing discrimination bill advances
- The Latest: Sanders' stepdaughter loses mayor's race
- Mississippi college town votes to permit gay pride parade, reversing previous denial after lawsuit is filed.
- Roll 'em! Bullpen buggies back in bigs, thanks to D-backs
- Mississippi town to allow gay pride parade, reversing denial
- Liz Cambage set to play for Australia at Commonwealth Games
- US greets talk of NK nuke concessions with hope, skepticism
- Manicurist accuses Steve Wynn of sexual misconduct in suit
- Argentine church says it will hand over baptism certificates
- New Zealand vs. England, 4th ODI scoreboard
- The Latest: Weinstein Co. 'disappointed' by canceled deal
- Wheel see: Diamondbacks set to bring back bullpen buggy
- Tibetan government-in-exile cancels two events in New Delhi
- The Latest: Justice Dept. suing Calif. over 'sanctuary' laws
- England blasts 335-9 in 4th ODI vs New Zealand
- Porn star who alleges she had sex with Donald Trump sues over nondisclosure agreement.
- CORRECTS: Trump administration suing California to block laws limiting cooperation with immigration authorities
- DeRozan scores 25, Raptors beat Hawks 106-90
- Marriages in Taipei drop significantly, reaching an 8 year low in 2017
- Covington, hot-shooting 76ers rout Hornets 128-114
- An official in Papua New Guinea says 55 dead from last week's earthquake, more could be reported from remote areas
- Pickler's protegees: Twins outfield is on the rise
- The Latest: Quake death toll now at 55 in Papua New Guinea
- Hall extends scoring-streak to 19, Devils beat Canadiens 6-4
- Serena Williams set for 1st-round match at Indian Wells
- Korpisalo stops 37 shots as Columbus beats Vegas 4-1
- Beal scores 30, Wizards edge Heat 117-113 in overtime
- Video surfaces of KMT Youth League members ransacking Taiwan independence camp
- One-man show: Laine gets trick in Jets' 3-0 win vs Rangers
- Marchand (3g, 2a) helps Bruins beat Red Wings 6-5 in OT
- Paper says China unhappy over US carrier visit to Vietnam
- Former Australia test opener Ed Cowan retires
- Point scores in OT, Lightning beat Panthers 5-4
- Japan to dispatch permanent military advisers to Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia
- Staal scores twice more for Wild in 6-2 romp over Hurricanes
- Paul scores 25; Rockets top Thunder for 16th straight win
- Finance minister says China can handle government debt risks
- No. 6 Gonzaga beats BYU 74-54 for sixth straight WCC title
- Ferrell, Nowitzki lead Mavericks to 118-107 win over Nuggets
- Preds beat Stars 2-0 for franchise-record 9th straight win
- Mother separated from child in immigrant detention released
- 2nd generation Taiwanese American announces run for U.S. presidency
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Pakistani army says it shot down Indian drone in Kashmir
- Tuesday's Major League Linescore
- Rinne gets shutout, Preds win franchise-best 9th straight
- Toews scores 9 seconds into OT, Blackhawks edge Avs 2-1
- No police search at home of man who shot self by White House
- Taiwan, Poland sign MOU on financial technology cooperation
- US Intel.chief warns Senate hearing on 'Worldwide Threats' of Beijing's plans to diminish US influence
- Google map shows locations of Michelin Bib Gourmand winners in Taipei
- Today in History
- Puerto Ricans still stranded in hotels 6 months after storm
- Big questions need to be asked as PSG falls short once again
- Man who admitted to string of killings could be released
- Hops and hopes: Female brewers toast Women's Day
- More warnings come in response to Trump's tariff plans
- Another nor'easter threatening communities along East Coast
- Tillerson promoting US-Africa relations _ and damage control
- Blazers win 8th straight with 111-87 victory over the Knicks
- In Pa. union territory, an electoral test of labor's pull
- Wave of exits from West Wing sparks talk of brain drain
- Ducks beat Capitals 4-0 to move up to second in Pacific
- Stephen Curry scores 34 points, leads Warriors past Nets
- Through Tuesday, March 6, 2018
- Davis has 41, Pelicans top Clippers 121-116 for 9th straight
- Saudi women take the wheel, test-driving a new freedom
- Photo of the Day: Bombing Handan at sunset
- Koreas summit a good first step, but much work will remain
- Líderes en la NBA
- Mavs owner Mark Cuban denies 2011 sex assault allegation
- Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement
- 35 Taiwan tycoons listed on Forbes' World Billionaires list
- Court appearance set for suspect in theft of McDormand Oscar
- Turkey detains 13 IS militants suspected of plotting attack
- Trump administration sues California over sanctuary laws
- Taiwan's Taoyuan Intl. ranks 3rd in service quality among world's largest airports
- New Zealand beats England by 5 wickets in 4th ODI
- Filipino chief justice asks people to fight authoritarianism
- Coaches on the hot seat heading into conference tourneys
- Dying vets cannot use life-ending drugs at many state homes
- Reports: 2 hurt after jumping out of burning hotel in Turkey
- 62-year-old Taiwanese woman successfully gives birth
- Taiwan Association in the Philippines raises NT$3.7 million for Hualian quake recovery
- Minor hockey league to use pick your playoff opponent format
- Israel hints that Sinai fighting caused cellular disruption
- With hot teams, Davis, Lillard hot names in MVP discussion
- Asian stocks decline as investors watch US tariff moves
- BYU's loss lets Big Ten bubble teams breathe easy _ for now
- Saudi prince says Qatar won't be barred from Arab summit
- Curling craze: Olympic gold prompts the curious to try sport
- For many factory towns, white collar job loss hurts the most
- Things to know from Texas' Tuesday primaries
- Loquat is in season in Beinan, eastern Taiwan
- Dominican Republic food & cultural festival kicks off in Taipei
- Sierra Leoneans choose among 16 presidential candidates
- Anti-Muslim riots flare anew in Sri Lanka despite emergency
- German court to rule on group accused of far-right terrorism
- Fukushima plant ice wall partly reduces radioactive water
- Company official: Sri Lanka orders blocking of social media sites, including Facebook, to stop spread of violence
- Media: Communist Party's top strategist will manage Beijing's control of Hong Kong
- German top official concerned about planned US trade tariffs
- UK ministers to be briefed on spy case
- The Latest: Sri Lanka orders social media networks blocked
- Taiwan Premier Lai champions gender equality in run-up to International Women’s Day
- Pro-China Unionist Party member splashes paint on Japan’s office in Taipei
- Turkey calls on US to halt Kurdish redeployment in Syria
- Yemen officials say UAE barring ships with government cash
- Pope praises Pyeongchang Olympics as bridge to peace
- English Google map of Michelin Bib Gourmand winners in Taipei now online
- Outrage in Spain after alleged racist attack on actor
- Patrick shifting gears for return to Indianapolis 500
- Rams, Chargers ready to sell best seats at new stadium
- S. Korean president says talks won't ease pressure on North
- Pope approves miracle for slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, paving the way for sainthood
- Taiwan's referendum system citizen-friendly: international activist
- Pope approves sainthood for slain Salvador Archbishop Romero
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Turkey wants Greece to arrest protesters for burning flag
- Macron addresses France's Jews amid anti-Semitism concerns
- Gunmen kill police officer guarding Shiites in Pakistan
- Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor: Salary slip should specify pay for unused leave
- Germany indicts suspect in kidnapping of Vietnamese oil exec
- The Latest: Moscow slams ex-spy case as 'anti-Russia'
- South African triathlete severely injured in saw attack
- Hanyu to skip figure skating world championships
- German museum to probe disputed provenance of Mondrian works
- Saudi crown prince greeted in Britain with pomp, protests
- Edmunds hits the road with Tesla's Model 3
- Denmark ship on fire off Oman coast, 4 missing
- EU trade chief: EU 'seriously doubts' Trump wants tariffs on steel for national security reasons, but economic gain
- Watchdog: Armed men raid Yemeni media organization in Aden
- The Latest: Russian general among dead in Syria plane crash
- Bleak Women's Day in South Sudan, where #MeToo has no impact
- 2018 Alishan's Cherry Blossoms festival kicks off on March 15
- European police bust international weapons smuggling ring
- The Latest: Snow falling as new nor'easter hits East Coast
- Putin praises Trump, says US political system eating itself
- February exports fall, ending 16-month rising streak
- Afghan official among 2 killed in suicide bombing
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Democrats would reverse some tax cuts to fund infrastructure
- Poland indicts Moroccan man over alleged IS activity
- Tony Yoka given suspended ban over missed doping tests
- Zoo's smoking orangutan riles animal activists in Indonesia
- Australia's David Warner fined for staircase incident
- High-end sports cars gleam at Geneva auto show. Bring money.
- EU criticizes 'aggressive' tax practices of 7 member states
- EU to reject cherry-picking for Britain in post-Brexit deal
- Saudi women take the wheel, test-driving a new freedom
- ILO finds progress in fixing Thai fishing industry abuses
- Cape Town tap closure is less likely because of conservation
- Grand jury to hear from family who took in shooting suspect
- EU President Tusk says Britain cannot cherry-pick what it likes in trade talks with the EU
- European Investment Bank exec to be Spain's economy chief
- Court fight over, founding papers of AA to go up for auction
- Author of Nixon biography wins $50,000 history book prize
- The Latest: EU says UK cannot cherry-pick in Brexit deal
- Germany extends military missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Mali
- Zuckerberg, Chan give $30M to Harvard and MIT for literacy
- Romanian, German officials smash migrant trafficking ring
- Turkey renews threat against Cyprus offshore gas exploration
- Former NY housing inspector acquitted in fire that killed 4
- At least 3 killed in Russian helicopter crash in Chechnya
- The Latest: 18 trade partners urge US to reconsider tariffs
- Death of boy buried in Cleveland backyard ruled a homicide
- Minor earthquake shakes central New Hampshire
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- US productivity shows no gain in fourth quarter, poorest performance in nearly 2 years
- US trade deficit rises to $56.6 billion in January, highest since October 2008
- US productivity shows no gain in fourth quarter
- Lawyer: Porn star sues to clarify record on Trump affair
- Palestinians to hold leadership meeting on April 30
- Zidane has the answers, Madrid advances in Champions League
- Judges reject appeal for acquittal by Hariri plot suspect
- Survey: US businesses hire 235,000 new workers in February
- The Latest: Romero, Paul VI, could be canonized together
- White nationalist, Ohio State ending lawsuit
- Chen Chi-mai wins Taiwan DPP’s Kaohsiung mayoral primary race
- Dollar Tree's 4Q results fall short, shares plunge
- Amazon offers Prime membership discount to Medicaid users
- Chanting protesters shut down Temple stadium town hall
- European clocks slowed by lag in continent's power grid
- Liverpool midfielder Lallana could come up short in WCup bid
- The Latest: Ross promotes 'surgical approach' to tariffs
- $559.7M Powerball winner's lawyers to announce donation
- Air India gets OK to fly to Israel via Saudi airspace
- Oscar scores 2 for Shanghai SIPG in Asian Champions League
- Ricciardo sets record in Formula 1 testing in Spain
- Evian Masters increases prize money
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower after Cohn departure
- FOMO at SXSW: How to conquer fear of missing out in Austin
- German officials consider surveillance of nationalist party
- Italy stems immigration, short on aiding indebted sex slaves
- Indian architect wins prestigious Pritzker Prize
- Watchdog: VA Secretary Shulkin took no action as a top Obama official to fix problems at major veterans hospital
- BernExpo: Sen. Bernie Sanders to speak at BookExpo
- Watchdog report: Failed VA leadership put patients at risk
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US envoy hopeful Russia will seek peace in eastern Ukraine
- Macedonia corruption commission members resign over spending
- South Carolina Senate empowers state to use electric chair
- The Latest: Family who took in shooting suspect testifies
- US stocks slide as top Trump economic adviser departs
- Court: 2 French far-right lawmakers must repay EU parliament
- Music fans mourn end of British magazine NME's print edition
- Prosecutors release list of problem cops to keep off stand
- Pakistan OKs India's proposals on Kashmir detainee exchanges
- Trump reopens a seemingly settled video-game debate
- CBS' O'Donnell interviews Saudi Arabia's crown prince
- Netanyahu warns Israel may face early elections
- Jesmyn Ward a finalist for PEN/Faulkner award.
- Polish nurse suspected of killing patient in Germany
- QB picks college after bond formed during Parkland shooting
- Cavendish crashes, BMC wins time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico
- Build locally? Ancient stone structures have modern appeal
- The Latest: US sues California over sanctuary laws
- Want to work at my small company? Meet me in the coffee shop
- Teenager accused of bombing London subway last year on trial
- Poels wins Paris-Nice time trial, Sanchez keeps overall lead
- Albania opposition denies links to Russian election meddling
- UN rights chief denounces 'climate of intimidation' in Egypt
- Russian parliament faced with sex harassment complaints
- ADP says small business hiring looks a little stronger
- Bettor sues harness-racing trainer for loss linked to doping
- SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Kagan recalls clerking for Marshall
- 6N: Scotland makes one enforced change for Ireland in Dublin
- Aurora, a beloved polar bear, dies at upstate New York zoo
- 8 hacked-up bodies found in pickup truck in Mexico
- 6N: Faletau first-time captain of Wales with 10 changes
- Jughead and Archie heading to India to be a Bollywood film
- North Americans in KHL: 'I can't believe that just happened'
- France's Eiffel Tower lights up for women's rights
- Fatal police shootings of pair in pickup ruled justified
- Jason Aldean, Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line get ACM slots
- Holocaust Museum revokes Suu Kyi's human rights award
- Gatland: Wales will 'look after' North if Northampton don't
- Guatemala president to pull army out of law enforcement
- Private school tells alums tutor molested student in 1970s
- UK police: Russian ex-spy and daughter poisoned with nerve agent
- Iran sentences woman to 24 months for removing headscarf
- Arab FMS affirm Jerusalem as future Palestinian capital
- Top UK medical official says spy poisoning poses 'low risk' to general public
- Mariners bring back 44-year-old Ichiro Suzuki
- UK police: Officer who treated poisoned ex-spy is in serious condition.
- UK police: Russian ex-spy and daughter were deliberately targeted, being treated as attempted murder
- California Gov. Jerry Brown says lawsuit, speech by Jeff Sessions is more like Fox News than the US attorney general
- IS bodies still litter Mosul's Old City months after battle
- Law would track pet prescriptions to fight human addiction
- Icahn denies prior knowledge of Trump's steel tariffs
- Preppy A&F breaks out of its slump
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Geometric clusters of cyclones churn over Jupiter's poles
- Q&A: Oprah plays life coach to 'Wrinkle in Time' co-stars
- NYC mayor angry over crosswalk deaths of 2 children
- Pennsylvania Republican wants to be Trump's 'wingman'
- President: Slovak govt ignored warnings on Italian mafia
- Fiorentina's squad pays respects to Astori
- Man who says boss called him 'Big Indian' wins $40K in suit
- Jussie Smollett finds his voice and builds his own empire
- A Florida grand jury has formally charged Nikolas Cruz with 17 counts of murder in the mass shooting at a high school
- Immigrants say working at Kansas ranch was 'like slavery'
- Court rules in favor of fired transgender funeral director
- Nations League means less attractive games for US, Mexico
- Mnuchin accepts Civil War-era letter
- Tribe asks judge for 'meaningful role' in pipeline study
- Correction: Obit-Astori story
- Arizona professor put on leave amid misconduct allegations
- Oregon sues mogul Steve Wynn, company after sex allegations
- UCI chief wants investigation into Team Sky doping findings
- NHLPA Player Poll shows respect, admiration for Crosby
- Review: Disney's 'Wrinkle' is a cluttered, dizzying jumble
- 7 charged in Greece with belonging to violent neo-Nazi group
- 'Bachelor' star says he'll take heat for switching fiancees
- Missouri officer killed, 2 wounded responding to 911 call
- Last president of Argentina's dictatorship dies at 90
- White House: Mexico, Canada, others may be exempted from steel, aluminum tariffs under national security 'carve-outs'
- Review: John L. Nelson Project records jazz by Prince's dad
- New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Austrian media: Several people injured in knife attack in Vienna
- Reports: Several people injured in knife attack in Vienna
- Charles Manson corpse not expected to be on ice much longer
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Poet Lucie Brock-Broido dead at 61
- US consumer borrowing growth slows to $13.9 billion
- US says microphones found in Guantanamo legal meeting room
- The Latest: Clashes break out in Sierra Leone on voting day
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Former Petrobras CEO sentenced to 11 years in jail
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Kosovo celebrates 20th armed resistance anniversary
- Woods picks up pace, bringing game and buzz to Tampa Bay
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Georgia gov: Facebook to put $750M data center near Atlanta
- Florida school shooting survivors visit Sept. 11 museum
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Mexico City: Water cutoffs in capital worsened by sabotage
- Lawyer: Man accused of stealing Oscar will fight charge
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- AP source: Jerry Jones to pay NFL $2 million for legal fees
- Bulls to adhere to NBA rules about resting players, tanking
- Colombian rebel-turned-candidate OK after heart surgery
- Herbalist charged in death of diabetic boy treated with oils
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- The Latest:White House: Arbitration won against porn actress
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Brazil yellow fever outbreak largest in decades; 846 cases
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Schools close, road flooded by water main break near Atlanta
- City advances to Champions League QFs despite Basel loss
- The Latest: Arizona professor denies misconduct allegations
- IndyCar has a new champion, a new car and new hopes for 2018
- Champions League: Juventus comes back to beat Tottenham 2-1
- Ace in the making, Aaron Nola has the right stuff
- Teacher unions see momentum build with West Virginia strike
- NYPD: We have considerable evidence in Weinstein rape case
- Slump in international arrivals to US continued in September
- BC-US--Index, US
- Bruins' Backes suspended 3 games for hit on Nielsen
- FDA did not issue new statement on vaccines and autism
- Sessions praises Trump after rare public faceoff
- Judge weighs media cost for police video from Vegas shooting
- EPA plan seeks cuts in pollution that causes Lake Erie algae
- Navy begins under-ice submarine exercise off Alaska coast
- The Latest: Libel suit threatened in horse doping case
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Business Highlights
- White House: Trump opinion on elephant hunting unchanged
- Trump shuffle: Suddenly trade guru Navarro takes spotlight
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- The Latest: Directors departing Wynn Resorts' board
- Martinez makes Red Sox debut, opening day only 3 weeks away
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Man ordered shocked by judge gets new trial
- Indiana Legislature approves bill toughening abortion rules
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Texas primary turnout buoys Democrats' hopes again
- Australian media reports: Arnold to be named Socceroos coach
- Florida House passes gun legislation spurred by a deadly school shooting, sends bill to governor to sign
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- Police: 17-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at Alabama high school
- France's Macron laments Trump's recognition of Jerusalem
- Legislative prayers spark controversy, changes in Oklahoma
- Kevin Harvick docked playoff points for illegal winning car
- New MLS coaches mark new season
- The Latest: Lawyer says herbalist didn't cause boy's death
- The Latest: Man accused of Oscar theft to be released
- The Latest: Alabama police: 2 hurt in school shooting
- France wraps up SheBelieves Cup with 3-0 win over Germany
- Bernie Sanders tells Democrats to back off primary attacks
- Iditarod musher claims race official threatened him
- Police: 1 killed, another student hurt in school shooting
- Lawsuit against California mirrors Arizona immigration fight
- De Leon 2nd Rays prospect with bad elbow injury this spring
- 10 Things to Know for Thursday
- If at first (base): Brewers' Ryan Braun a work in progress
- Hurricanes vs Crusaders highlight of Super Rugby's Round 4
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Taiwan headline news
- Royals sign veteran Nolasco to minor league contract
- US trade gap rises to $56.6 billion, highest since 2008
- AP Explains: What to make of N. Korean offer for nuke talks
- Coca-Cola may get boozy in Japan with bubbly alcoholic drink
- New Taipei offering apartment in lottery to lure more residents
- Canes reassign GM Francis to another front-office position
- US bars govt workers from Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen
- NBA reviewing sexual assault allegations against Mark Cuban
- S. Korea leader sees more obstacles ahead to disarm N. Korea
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- UN condemns Congo violence and wants elections on Dec. 23
- The Latest: Trump goes out for dinner _ but not to his hotel
- Taiwanese airline FAT to accept bitcoin for ticket purchases
- No charges for agent Terry Crews says groped him at party
- Toronto's Ibaka ejected in 2nd quarter at Detroit
- Snow falls on Taiwan's Yushan as cold surge arrives
- Tibet groups report latest self-immolation of man in protest
- Gobert helps Jazz snap Pacers' win streak at 4
- Manneken-Pis 'the peeing boy' dressed in Taiwan's Hakka clothes
- The Latest: China says dual suspension on Korea issue worked
- Cold surge advisory in effect for 15 cities and counties in Taiwan
- US claims SheBelieves Cup with 1-0 win over England
- Flames snap 4-game skid with 5-1 win over Sabres
- End of the road for Utah plan to name highway after Trump
- Thai customs to require travelers to declare electronic devices
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Afghan official: Attack on police in southern area kills 1
- Manning sold Papa John's stores 2 days before NFL cut chain
- Rockets extend winning streak to 17, beat Bucks 110-99
- School bus catches fire on LA freeway; all 23 kids escape
- Bulls hang on down stretch, beat Grizzlies 119-110
- Sheary, Crosby lead Penguins past Flyers and into 1st place
- Stosur wins opening match at Indian Wells; US teens advance
- Canada says widow of Iran professor stopped from traveling
- NHL Capsules
- Rallies in Asia kick off International Women's Day
- DeRozan scores 42, VanVleet makes winning shot for Raptors
- Alabama: 1 student dead, another hurt in school shooting
- Japan penalizes several cryptocurrency exchanges after hack
- Rockets beat Bucks 110-99 for 17th straight victory
- China reports February exports surged 44.5 percent over year earlier; import growth slowed to 6.3 percent
- China's February exports surge, trade surplus widens
- Ex-All-Star pitcher Estevan Loaiza faces federal drug charge
- The Latest: Chinese use Women's Day to joke about power grab
- Wednesday's Major League Linescore
- German companies Lufthansa, Mercedes-Benz and Bosch kowtow to Beijing
- Today in History
- Philippine Congress body backs bid to impeach chief justice
- Sick Venezuelans flee to Colombia in mounting refugee crisis
- Sentencing set for man who tried to help Islamic State group
- Condemned Ohio killer claims innocence, asks for mercy
- Confessed killer who wants freed after 20 years due in court
- AP Interview: UN Women chief: Sex abuse cases tip of iceberg
- Dempsey's late goal lifts Sounders past Chivas, 1-0
- APNewsBreak: Retention of female submariners on par with men
- Storm moves up East Coast dumping snow, knocking out power
- Views of Trump's trade adviser carry the day at White House
- Lawmakers, business brace for rollout of Trump's tariff plan
- Davis turns ankle, but Pelicans roll to 10th straight win
- Stocks gain in Asia after China reports surge in exports
- Why Cohn's departure raises doubts on Trump economic agenda
- White House bolsters final-days push in PA special election
- What swamp? Lobbyists get ethics waivers to work for Trump
- Through Wednesday, March 7, 2018
- Stepan's late goal lifts Coyotes over Canucks 2-1
- Lopez, LA Lakers hold off Magic 108-107 in bizarre ending
- Taiwan National Women's League pressed to give up all assets
- Japan's October-December economic growth revised upward
- James scores 39 as Cavs beat Nuggets 113-108
- Christians emerge as key patrons for Jews moving to Israel
- Talks between North Korea and the U.S. made possible?
- Morocco women struggle against marital violence, stereotypes
- Photo of the Day: End of the roll for Taiwan toilet paper panic
- Residents: Mobs attack more Muslim-owned shops in Sri Lanka
- Taiwan ranks as world’s fourth-largest importer of Scotch Whisky
- China pushing to be more active in region, global diplomacy
- Líderes en la NBA
- US lawsuit over California immigration laws is warning shot
- Austrian police detain suspect following the stabbing of 4 people in Vienna.
- US drone targeting Pakistani Taliban kills 21 in Afghanistan
- Austrian police detain suspect following Vienna knife attack
- 2 at a time: C-USA tourney games on 2 courts simultaneously
- Taiwan labor official: Workers have the right to decide when to take compensatory leave
- Why the CCP merging its Taiwan Affairs Office with Hong Kong and Macau matters to Taiwan
- Red Cross postpones aid convoy to Damascus rebel-held suburb
- Woods makes his Tampa Bay debut at Valspar Championship
- Paralympic snowboarder designs innovative gear _ for rivals
- Mississippi could test how soon state can restrict abortion
- For Pyongyang, Mideast offers cautionary nuclear tale
- Tillerson, Russia's Lavrov circle each other in Ethiopia
- Trial starts of Danish inventor accused of submarine murder
- Masters-bound Sharma shoots 73 in 1st round at Indian Open
- Germany deports 100 Egyptians for residency permit violation
- Peter Madsen, accused of murdering and dismembering journalist Kim Wall, brought into court on 1st day of Danish trial
- Taipei's Maokong Gondola County/City Week offers NT$50 per ride
- Taiwan Executive Yuan reveals cause of TPapocalypse: 'Out of control marketing'
- The Latest: Danish trial opens of submarine murder suspect
- Taiwan ranks No. 8 in Asia-Pacific women entrepreneurs index
- China to build massive $1.5 billion panda conservation area
- Spain's world-class 'Iberian Ham' now available for sale in Taiwan
- German FM Gabriel says he won't be part of next government
- Hundreds gather for funeral of Fiorentina captain Astori
- UK focuses investigation on 3 sites in poisoned spy case
- Algerian pres calls for action on migrant criminal networks
- Africa moving past Trump's slur, says African Union official
- Iraqi court sentences IS leader's sister to death
- Poland marks 50th anniversary of 1968 anti-Semitic campaign
- 6N: Injured Hartley out, Farrell to captain England
- In #MeToo era, some question need for 'car girls' at shows
- Hamburg sacks chairman Bruchhagen and sporting director Todt
- Belgium has scandal brewing over rapper's World Cup song
- German government calculates deaths from nitrogen dioxide
- Albania suffers floods, landslides after days of heavy rain
- Taiwan lawmaker Huang Wei-che wins DPP’s Tainan mayoral primaries
- Companies in New York and Toronto pay tribute to women of the world, illuminating skylines with the Venus symbol
- EU weighs new ways to tackle migration as spring approaches
- Taiwanese boss indicted for not giving Indonesian worker time off, back pay
- Egypt condemns UN rights chief's criticism ahead of vote
- China's foreign minister: countries must fall in line on Taiwan, choosing Beijing an 'irresistible trend'
- Prominent leader of German nationalist party to step down
- Dutch bank CEO's pay rise sparks outrage among lawmakers
- Markets watch European Central Bank for hint on stimulus end
- Alex Morgan and Marta included on FIFPro Women's World XI
- Over 2,500 Burundi refugees in Congo seek shelter in Rwanda
- Trump to meet with video game industry representatives
- Indonesian woman dies in a collision on southern Taiwan highway
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- UK trade minister slams talk of Brexit punishment
- Tillerson says there are 'potentially positive symbols' from North Korea, but 'we're a long ways from negotiations'
- UK Home Secretary says former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter are in critical but stable condition
- Appeals judges uphold most of former Congo VP's convictions
- The Latest: UK says former spy, daughter in stable condition
- Vettel lowers Ricciardo's unofficial record at F1 testing
- General says China needs to arm South China Sea islands
- EU, Poland discuss Poland's divisive judicial reform
- Germans arrest Iraqi who allegedly planned attacks
- The Latest: Storm leaves 247K powerless in New Jersey
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Crewmember rescued from burning cargo ship dies
- Cigna to spend about $52 billion for Express Scripts
- The Latest: Turkey wants Afrin offensive to end by May
- Team spirit paying off for Eintracht Frankfurt under Kovac
- Russian lawmaker accused of sex harassment apologizes
- Next season being shaped as PSG reels from loss to Madrid
- European Central Bank leaves key interest rates, monetary stimulus program size unchanged
- European Central Bank omits from statement promise to ramp up stimulus if needed, seen as a step toward exiting program
- The Latest: European Central Bank softens stimulus view
- Taiwan’s Cabinet sponsors a bill to eliminate statutory time limits on prosecution of certain felonies
- Tolerance for discomfort can save money on trip to Europe
- The Latest: Trump to meet with aluminum, steel execs
- Police: Man drove stolen car to court for stolen car charge
- Milos Zeman inaugurated for 2nd term as Czech president
- Carter Center say Kenya's polls were a setback for democracy
- The Samsung S9 has a great camera - just like other phones
- Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer
- Former bar owner picked as New York City's 'nightlife mayor'
- Global Forecast-Asia
- India elect to field against Bangladesh in T20 tri-series
- AP Photos: Heavy competition rocks Thai elephant polo
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- South African triathlete focuses on recovery from saw attack
- Speed camera fines beat revenue expectations in 2 months
- Ohio man who posed as 'scared straight' cop gets prison
- Turkey, Iraq plan joint offensive against Kurdish rebels
- Northern Ireland leader sees little hope of government soon
- Policemen, protesters hurt in Cambodian land dispute
- The Latest: Relative apologizes to slain officer's family
- Vatican invites hackers to fix problems, not breach security
- FARC withdraws Timochenko from Colombia's presidential race
- Egypt says 16 troops killed in month-old offensive
- Kroger 4Q profit surges on tax reform, outlook disappoints
- Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash
- Jury awards New Jersey cyclist $3.2M in sinkhole lawsuit
- 6N: Ringrose, Furlong recalled by Ireland for Scotland test
- Pennsylvania waterway soiled by 100K gallon manure spill
- Bob Knight jersey stolen from high school fundraiser
- Rare but deadly nerve agents have been used in war, terror
- Mexico says Playa del Carmen safe; president to go there
- Harlan Coben switches publishers, has 5-book deal
- Markets Right Now: Retailers, tech lead early stock gains
- Police: Man robs South Portland bank armed with toy gun
- Norwegian musher leads the Iditarod at the halfway point
- Renowned trauma center fires its medical director
- Blatter: North American bid 'afraid' to lose 2026 World Cup
- Las Vegas Sands to sell Pennsylvania casino for $1.3 billion
- King would like men to play 3 setters at major tournaments
- US mortgage rates climb to 4-year high
- Israel, US troops train together to counter missile threats
- New law protects Thai Constitutional Court from criticism
- Conway won't say if she was punished over Hatch Act issue
- Anti-migrant League has its first black senator in Italy
- Subway passengers panic when cable sets off flames
- The most and least affordable places to buy a home
- US mortgage rates surpass 4-year high
- US stocks edge higher; Express Scripts jumps on deal news
- European Union law enforcement agency Europol gets new chief
- Kent State plans to spend $1B on 10-year makeover of campus
- Ultra-Orthodox Jews block Jerusalem road in draft protest
- Acer, AIM jointly inaugurate corporate research lab in Philippines
- Trial of alleged London bomber hears of subway fireball
- First lady to present International Women of Courage Award
- Audit: Excessive working hours on Qatar 2022 World Cup sites
- Egypt's inflation declines ahead of election
- Latinos grab spotlight at Oscars, and hope to hold it
- Yet again, Messi and Ronaldo thriving when it matters most
- Ex-Trump campaign manager Lewandowski faces Russia interview
- 'A Wrinkle in Time' is a big leap for its teenage star
- South Korea to brief US on meeting with North Korea's Kim
- Bitter South Africa-Australia battle goes to 'friendly city'
- Saudi Arabia to stage European Tour event for 1st time
- Cybersecurity expert named president at Carnegie Mellon
- EU's Tusk: No Brexit progress without Irish border solution
- Trump suggests Australia, "other countries" may be exempted from steel, aluminum tariffs, along with Mexico and Canada
- Jon Favreau to write, produce new 'Star Wars' series
- Trump has 'feeling' that departing aide Cohn will be back
- McDonald's flips Golden Arches to a 'W' for Women's Day
- Swiss, Qatar criminal justice officials step up cooperation
- The Latest: Family members asked to meet Gov. Scott
- BC-GLF--Indian Open Scores
- Stock market lifts US household wealth to $98.7 trillion
- Forest Service chief retires following harassment reports
- Kittel wins 2nd stage as Bevin takes overall lead
- 11 nations to sign Pacific trade pact as US plans tariffs
- Democrats' Texas rift shows difficulty in retaking Congress
- Israel mulls home arrest for Australian linked to sex crimes
- Arrests in Greece over violent robberies around Acropolis
- Michael B. Jordan says he will adopt inclusion rider
- Senators: Allow feds to keep guns from people deemed threat
- Fund manager Q&A: Betting on funds that thrive as rates rise
- Dustin McGowan released from minor league deal by Rays
- Shania Twain, Kate Upton to guest on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
- Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5 to perform during March Madness
- Israeli leader opens Jerusalem exhibit, rebukes opponents
- Therapist testifies nanny wasn't suicidal or murderous
- Archbishop: Saudi leader wants different faiths to flourish
- Cousin wins Paris-Nice stage as Sanchez retains lead
- State lawmakers, White House talk action on sanctuary cities
- The Latest: Person in custody in Alabama school shooting
- Elementary school janitor charged with having gun on grounds
- Wolves' links with soccer agent Mendes come under scrutiny
- White House: Trump to order steel, aluminum import tariffs Thursday afternoon
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Oklahoma lawmaker sues Texas political consultant
- Mississippi House passes what could be nation's most restrictive abortion law; governor expected to sign
- The Latest: House passes bill 75-34
- Bangladesh vs India T20 scoreboard
- Israeli leader opens Jerusalem exhibit, rebukes opponents
- UK police update total number of people treated as a result of former Russian spy's poisoning to roughly 21
- The Latest: Trump says US is looking into Oakland mayor
- David Byrne observes American life on new solo album
- Couple will marry in high school hallway where they met
- Corey Lewandowski testifica otra vez ante Congreso
- Study finds false stories travel way faster than the truth
- 11 nations sign Pacific trade pact as US plans tariffs
- New rape complaint filed against Islamic scholar in France
- Lawsuit filed after US fails to list walruses as threatened
- California lawmaker reprimanded for hugs after investigation
- Cops: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing
- Study on effects of uranium mining near Grand Canyon may end
- False stories claim Ireland prepping for Muslim immigration
- Publisher of Franzen, Eugenides is stepping back
- Film Review: A good cast can't save contrived 'Gringo'
- Man who complained of stench sues town he says threatens him
- Conner sets the target for Tiger at Innisbrook
- Alabama man pleads guilty to trying to help Islamic State
- Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit
- 'Sopranos' prequel film in the works with David Chase script
- Former Gov. Bredesen's Senate campaign fears it was hacked
- AP sources: Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum to take effect in 15 days; Mexico and Canada exempted indefinitely
- AP sources: All countries invited to negotiate exclusions from new US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
- Indiana man charged in beating deaths of 2 stolen dogs
- Shaquille O'Neal to hold carnival-style EDM affair in Miami
- Police: Teen saw shooting as experiment, showed no remorse
- Detroit Fire Department is given 800-plus pet oxygen masks
- Trump: 'Rich guys, they love rocket ships, and that's good'
- The Latest: Forest Service chief departure sparks backlash
- Golden Knights sign Whitecloud, NCAA free agent to join team
- Senate GOP leaders add elements to bipartisan bank bill
- Lawmakers in Peru renew to push to oust embattled president
- Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says
- GOP aides say Trump threatens veto over NY-NJ rail tunnel
- 3 killed when small plane crashes at Texas airport
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- The Latest: Confessed killer seeking release to be evaluated
- Charges: Rejected man urinated in co-worker's water bottle
- APNewsBreak: Arizona judge investigated over sex abuse claim
- The Latest: Ohio parole board hear killer's innocence claim
- Surprise Europa League wins for Arsenal, Salzburg
- Daughter pleads guilty to helping father kill mother
- Interior mum on whether Zinke spent $139K on office door
- Trump announces tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, says US addressing 'assault on our country'
- PAOK fans protest against court punishment
- Troops in Niger and other African nations to get danger pay
- The Latest: Democrat seeks businessman in Mueller probe
- NYC's 'Fearless Girl' staying put for now, future uncertain
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Trump, surrounded by steelworkers, signs proclamations to impose steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum
- Review: In 'Death of Stalin,' a power vacuum full of comedy
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house show in dispute
- Int'l Women's Day: Protests, a strike, a Russian's apology
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Coalition calls protests on Venezuela presidential election
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Bangladesh vs India T20 scoreboard
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Dozens charged in US with conspiring to launder drug cash
- Mattel in dispute with Frida Kahlo descendants over doll
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Express Scripts and Wynn climb while Kroger and Tronc skid
- US offers $5M reward for Pakistan Taliban leader
- NRL season opens with controversy, and loss, for Brisbane
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Transgender inmate again sues Illinois corrections agency
- The Latest: California lawmaker apologizes for hugs
- Trump says South Korea to make 'major statement' at 7 p.m. Eastern time, says he's discussed matter with President Moon
- Fox invites viewers 'inside' the mind of O.J. Simpson
- Most municipal workers resign in Utah polygamous sect town
- Irish-born Kentucky billionaire who founded Alltech dies
- The Latest: Trump teases 'major statement' from South Korea
- Tom Brady gets buzz cut as cancer charity raises $6.5M
- Slaying victim's daughter: Imprisoned man should be released
- Business Highlights
- Judge reduces bond for Brazilian couple in kidnapping case
- Southern Indiana woman gets 15 years after fatal crash
- 911 calls show chaos, calm during Florida school massacre
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Correa, Bregman have contracts renewed by Astros
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Trade groups say US tariffs on aluminum, steel will hurt
- California salmon will have places to chill with dam removal
- Q&A: How tariffs would work _ and whether they likely will
- Outraised and outhustled, is Sen. Ted Cruz losing his mojo?
- US military IDs airman lost in dogfight over Germany in '43
- Home Depot pays $27M in hazardous waste, privacy settlement
- Six Nations Rugby Glance
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Valspar Championship Scores
- South Korean official: Donald Trump says he will meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un by May
- Bundy leader of standoffs says he'll run for Nevada governor
- Former Trump campaign chairman pleads not guilty to charges
- At 34, Braves' Kazmir compensating for diminished fastball
- 10 Things to Know for Friday
- The Latest: Iditarod winner to take pay cut
- Text of South Korea's announcement of US-North Korea meeting
- Sunlight helps ID Hearst Castle painting as 17th century
- Colin Munro quits tests to focus on T20s, ODIs
- White House says meeting between Trump and North Korean leader will be held 'at a place and time to be determined'
- US lawsuit: Venezuela cheated of billions by rigged oil bids
- Tiger Woods shoots 70 thanks to par-saving shot from trees
- UN envoy urges Taliban to respond to Afghan government offer
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Trump says sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until denuclearization agreement reached
- Wynn Resorts settles lawsuit for $2.4B with Tokyo company
- 5 infants injured in hospital newborn unit; nurse suspended
- Radio program informs, helps Filipino workers in Taiwan
- Trump orders tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
- Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill
- Trump to meet North's Kim by May
- Guerrero Jr has 4 hits in Blue Jays' spring training debut
- Snow falls on Taiwan's Hehuanshan
- Stash house operator pleads guilty in deadly smuggling run
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- School board sued over meeting where teacher removed, cuffed
- Predators, Bettman honor David Poile for most wins by NHL GM
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Trump teases big news; it arrives in the dark, on driveway
- Crabbe has 29 points, Nets beat Hornets 125-111
- China accuses Trump of damaging global trade with tariffs
- Laine scores again, Hellebuyck stops 41 as Jets top Devils
- AP source: Broncos send star cornerback Talib to Rams
- Marchand scores with 22 seconds left, Bruins beat Flyers 3-2
- Golden Knights top Red Wings 4-0 as Eakin, Tuch score 2 each
- Whiteside, Wade carry Heat past 76ers, 108-99
- Jones scores in OT to lift Blue Jackets over Avalanche 5-4
- AP source: Moustakas, Royals agree to $6.5M, 1-year contract
- Luongo blanks Canadiens, Panthers win 7th straight at home
- New king cheese crowned world champion in Wisconsin
- Cirelli, Lightning chase Lundqvist to beat Rangers 5-3
- Russell Westbrook, Thunder rout Suns 115-87
- Irving returns to carry Celtics past Timberwolves 117-109
- Josefson scores winner in shootout, Sabres beat Senators 4-3
- Kyrie Irving returns, Celtics beat Timberwolves 117-109
- Malaysia opposition pledges to axe tax, investigate scandal
- Teen CiCi Bellis leads US players advancing at Indian Wells
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- School shooting calls released; gun bill on governor's desk
- Predators stretch record to 10 straight wins, beat Ducks 4-2
- Upcoming events in Taipei for March 9 through March 16
- Aho lifts Hurricanes over Blackhawks 3-2
- Smuggled tiger undergoes emergency surgery in California
- Taiwan reaffirms bid to join CPTPP
- US and N. Korea go from threats to possible summit in a year
- More snow falls on Taiwan's Yushan
- Chaos of school shooting shown in 911 calls, radio traffic
- Chinese students abroad express anger with 'STOP XI JINPING' and #NotMyPresident campaign
- Thursday's Major League Linescore
- Predators win 10th straight, Golden Knights blank Red Wings
- Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix
- South Korean president says U.S.-North Korea summit will put the North's denuclearization "really on track."
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Industry groups say US tariffs will cost jobs, raise prices
- Q&A: How will Trump tariffs work? Will they likely succeed?
- 'Pharma Bro' faces high stakes sentencing in fraud case
- Venezuela-linked trust sues foreign oil traders for bribes
- Crew with seeds, corals restore environment in Puerto Rico
- Caring for 'chosen family' gains ground in sick-leave laws
- South Korea's president praises potential Trump-Kim meeting
- A chosen-family portrait: A group that 'needed each other'
- Watchdog: Western tech use for hacking in Turkey, Syria
- Taiwan's top views
- Myanmar soldiers accused of killing 2 Kachin civilians
- McDavid ties it, scores in SO to lift Oilers over Islanders
- Not succumbing to fate, Taiwan's Liao meets Women's 100m qualifying criteria for 2018 Asian Games
- China builds ambitiously in Africa as US sounds the alarm
- Evictees from SKorea's 1st Olympics recall harsh clearings
- Missouri governor, others to announce aluminum smelter plans
- Asian shares rise as trade fears on Trump's tariffs ease
- AP analysis: NRA gave $7.3 million to hundreds of schools
- Boedker scores on power play in Sharks' 2-0 win over Blues
- Pakistan under pressure to rein in blasphemy law
- Turkey's war on Kurds unsettles fronts in northern Syria
- After Curry goes down, Durant rallies Warriors past Spurs
- Lewis returns to lead Kings past Capitals 3-1
- Indonesia seizes illegally logged wood from Papua
- Does Cohn's exit mark end of Trump's Goldman era?
- Trump teases big news; it arrives in the dark, on driveway
- Ex-Mistresses out former Taiwan military officer as spy for China after disastrous love affairs
- Interior spending $139K to upgrade doors in Zinke's office
- Taiwan's Ten Ren Tea shops have taken over Hong Kong
- Through Thursday, March 8, 2018
- AP analysis: NRA gave $7.3 million to hundreds of schools
- Premier dismisses claims of China, Vatican to establish ties
- Afghan official: Taliban assault outpost, kill 10 policemen
- Photo of the Day: Bathing beauties at Phoenix Waterfall in southern Taiwan
- The Latest: South wants 'good outcome' when Trump, Kim meet
- Central banker: China can be 'bolder' about market opening
- Female firefighter to lead Forest Service amid scandal
- Japan court sentences Peruvian to hang for killing 6 people
- Romney downplays Trump feud, focuses on Utah in campaign
- Brutal answer to 1968 Polish youth revolt shown in exhibit
- Norway, US, help Philippines capture cybersex suspect
- Former Red Sox closer Uehara signs with Yomiuri Giants
- China to stop issuing licenses to tour guides for Taiwan: reports
- Slovakia goes from stability to chaos after journalist death
- Líderes en la NBA
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Taiwan politicians dream big for expanding HSR, and a Disney castle
- Former Taipei City Councilor given 5 months in jail for beheading statue of Japanese engineer
- Premier Lai: minimum military pensions for Taiwan's veterans to remain unchanged
- Trump, Kim summit has pitfalls to dodge first
- Experts question regulators' anti-sexual harassment efforts
- Jobs report to show whether pay gains portend high inflation
- Australia wins toss, bats in 2nd test in South Africa
- Belgian soccer body drops plans for rapper's World Cup song
- Apple's top 200 suppliers unveiled: 42 from Taiwan
- US trading partners, businesses say tariffs will backfire
- Highlanders beat Stormers 33-15 in Super Rugby
- Afghanistan's Interior Ministry: Suicide bomber hits police checkpoint outside Hazara gathering in Kabul, killing 7
- EU steel producers fear job losses over US tariffs
- Tillerson says Trump agreed to talks with Kim Jong Un because Kim changed posture dramatically, showed desire to meet
- Tillerson says it will take "some weeks" to arrange timing of Trump's meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
- The Latest: Suicide bomber targets Hazaras in Kabul, kills 7
- Cambodian court denies opposition leader release on bail
- Former Taiwan National Women’s League leader faces probe
- Museum of Fine Arts' exhibit explains Taiwanese art history
- Amid lull, Red Cross delivers aid to Syria's Ghouta
- Yeh Yi-jin finishes last in Tainan primary after calling for scrapping of 'BoPoMoFo'
- Japan finance ministry confirms death of official in scandal
- Taiwanese Intl. Shipbuilding Corp. wins bid for military's amphibious assault and transport ship
- Before Trump: 6 past high-level US visits to North Korea
- Germany's SPD proposes veterans, newbies for next government
- Calm returning to Muslim neighborhoods in Sri Lanka
- UK home secretary visits city where ex-Russian spy poisoned
- New Taipei City aims to 'provide more benefits' to senior courtesy card holders
- Kenya's president meets with opposition leader after months of turmoil following disputed presidential polls
- The Latest: German steel producers slam Trump's tariffs
- South Korean actor under sexual abuse probe found dead
- The Latest: Russia offers help to UK to probe poisoning
- Tillerson says 'talks,' but no 'negotiations' with NKorea
- Bayern Munich extends Joshua Kimmich contract to 2023
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup – March 9
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Top 10 alternative things to see and do on Penghu
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Kenya President and opposition leader meet to unify country
- Pakistani court allows Islamist party to enter elections
- Amsterdam power outage halts trams, forces museum evacuation
- Northwestern Albania flooded, rivers at critical level
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 3/12/2018
- British authorities deploy military to help investigate poisoning of ex-Russian spy
- Pakistan arrests suspect in student's slaying over blasphemy
- Egyptian sumo wrestler retires after driving without license
- Vatican: Pope to visit the 3 Baltic nations, Sept. 22-25
- Shiffrin closes in on overall WCup title, Mowinckel leads GS
- Rhode Island lawmakers suggest changes to speed camera bill
- Greece to issue short-term bills as it prepares bailout end
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at Ohio hospital
- US bull market hits ninth birthday, 2nd longest since WWII
- Matches postponed by Astori's death rescheduled for April
- A look at what's ahead in a landmark Trump-Kim summit
- UN rights chief: Philippines' Duterte should undergo checks
- Cagliari forward Joao Pedro suspended for doping
- Indonesian migrant workers volunteer to clean up the environment in central Taiwan
- Arsenal looking to use win over Milan to give it some hope
- New Jersey's William Paterson University has new president
- EPA overturns NT$1.24 billion fine imposed on Formosa Chemicals
- The Latest: Slovakian leaders fail to agree on declaration
- Official says car bomb explosion kills 3 in Libya's east
- Interior spending $139K to upgrade doors in Zinke's office
- Hundreds attend burial of former Fiorentina captain Astori
- Raw snails send Thai migrant workers to hospital
- Jersey Shore town seeks ferry to dock next to Kushner resort
- The Latest: Turkey says Syrian Kurdish enclave surrounded
- Jersey Shore town seeks ferry to dock next to Kushner resort
- Slow recovery from latest nor'easter; 3rd storm on tap?
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US hiring surge adds 313,000 jobs in February, most in 1 ½ years, as jobless rate stays 4.1 percent
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Philippine police say Arab militant suspect won't be freed
- US skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins women's World Cup overall title for second straight year.
- Women's Overall Alpine World Cup Champions
- White nationalist's lawsuit against university set for trial
- Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij called to anti-doping hearing
- CPTPP membership could hurt some of Taiwan's industrial sectors
- Federal judges to weigh request to halt congressional map
- GOP senator to review Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum
- Spanish judge won't release Catalan separatist for vote
- Markets Right Now: Strong hiring news sends stocks higher
- A young player with French 2nd division Tours has died
- Former Trump campaign aide Nunberg at court for grand jury
- The Latest: Mom of student asks FBI regarding online threats
- Projected Kim, Trump summit preceded by other landmark meets
- Google's autonomous vehicle unit to test semis in Atlanta
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- NHL takes esports on ice with gaming tournament
- Sanitation truck backs into IndyCar hospitality tent
- US stocks climb on strong jobs report; inflation fears ease
- Court: TransCanada doesn't have to pay landowner attorneys
- 6N: Best says Ireland won't be affected by any distractions
- 6N: Italy makes 1 change for Wales in Cardiff
- Pakistan: Drone strike kills Taliban chief's son, 20 others
- South Sudan suspends UN radio station
- South Africa vs Australia Scores
- Sheriff: Lower speed limit in 'deadliest' stretch in Keys
- Taiwan thanks Japan for donations and assistance in Hualien relief
- John Sulston, who decode the human genome, dies at 75
- FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish club Trabzonspor
- Let there be light, an hour longer into the evening sky
- Major private art collection donated to Dresden museums
- Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal
- The Latest: 'Pharma Bro' being sentenced in fraud case
- Thomas takes overall lead of Tirreno-Adriatico
- Polish official confirms document revealing US-Polish strain
- FA fines Guardiola for ribbon backing Catalan politicians
- South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- Suspect from 2015 Paris attacks speaks to judge for 1st time
- Prosecutors want life sentence for killing of German student
- Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces
- Shooting near Istanbul's main square injures 1
- Hippo roaming loose for months in southern Mexico
- Kansas missionaries get prison for abusing adopted children
- New Yorker who killed woman, 4-year-old gets prison
- Florida passes bill to ban marriage of anyone under 17
- Italy, Poland or Portugal likely to host UEFA Nations League
- Watchdog group wants federal probe into porn actress payment
- 'Veep' creator: I could never reach 'giddy heights' of Trump
- Molard wins 6th stage of Paris-Nice; Sanchez retains lead
- Grillo takes 4-shot lead into the weekend at Indian Open
- Jobless rates fall for black Americans, recent veterans
- Cat credited with saving owners' lives when fire breaks out
- Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein to retire by year end - report
- Where Americans found jobs: Construction, retail, factories
- 6N: Wales eyeing 2nd place, Italy eyeing respect
- Final 2 fugitives captured in large Jamaican lottery scam
- South African athlete hurt in saw attack faces long recovery
- 22 crew members rescued from burning ship reach India
- The Latest: Police patrols keep eye on historic shipwreck
- Money's not the problem as lawmakers tackle spending bill
- Ferrari fastest, Mercedes churns out miles as F1 tests end
- 'Cook' for Mexico-based drug cartel gets US prison sentence
- Ethiopia deports British journalist over accreditation issue
- Woman's immigration arrest in California draws criticism
- Chile cardinal seeks to deflect criticism for pope's trip
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Marco Reus extends Borussia Dortmund contract to 2023
- ACLU accuses US of broadly separating immigrant families
- Trump organization to sue to restore name on Panama hotel
- Kosovo deputy PM acquitted of war crime charges
- High school musicals, teen angst star in new drama 'Rise'
- The Latest: US official ties tariff relief to NATO payments
- Woods takes share of early lead at Innisbrook
- Oriol Servia to run Indy 500 for Scuderia Corsa and Rahal
- Lisa Bonet says Bill Cosby gave off a 'sinister' energy
- Rookie trooper's T-shirt tourniquet helps save crash victim
- New F3 championship to start in 2019 on F1 race weekends
- Self-promoting 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud
- Trump Organization says it has donated $151,470 in profits from foreign government patrons to the US Treasury
- Trump Org says it donated $151,470 in profits to US Treasury
- The Latest: Cost for California bullet train soars to $77B
- The Latest: New chief faces "hard truths" at Forest Service
- California bullet train costs soar to $77B; opening delayed
- Recalls this week: jeans, medication tubes
- Capitals sign GM Brian MacLellan to contract extension
- California fire official says armed man has taken three hostages at veterans home; calls it 'active shooter situation'
- Texas adds 7 rigs as US rig count increases to 984
- Trump pardons Navy man who shot illegal sub photos
- Speedskaters go for Allround worlds on open-air oval
- Insurers get into care, but is it good for your health?
- Doctor in opioid kickback scheme sentenced to 51 months
- CNN takes a historical look at the Kennedy family
- Trump pardons Navy man who took illegal submarine photos
- Tennis umpire believes husband died after tripping over cat
- Peruvian official: Trump will attend Summit of the Americas regional meeting of Western Hemisphere leaders in Peru.
- Gunman takes hostages at California veterans home
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Kristen Wiig cast as Wonder Woman villain Cheetah
- Congo president signs law opposed by major mining companies
- Ngoepe had busy offseason promoting baseball in South Africa
- In break with NRA, Florida GOP Gov. Scott signs a compromise gun bill written after a deadly school shooting
- Expert: Voter fraud rare in US and Kansas
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- Serena powers to 1st win in comeback with baby on her mind
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Turkey: 2 opposition journalists released until trial ends
- Boone already making impression on Hal Steinbrenner
- The Latest: Gunman takes hostages at California vets home
- Memoir by former Border Patrol agent sparks debate
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Stars C Martin Hanzal set for season-ending back surgery
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Husband of worker at largest US veterans home says gunman slipped into party, let some people leave, kept others hostage
- The Latest: Attorney: Shocked by immigration arrest video
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Grand jury indicts man in Chicago police commander's death
- Chasing 3rd straight win, Harvick talks about penalties
- Settlement resolves lawsuit over Pepe the Frog paintings
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Castroneves honored by Team Penske as IndyCar season begins
- National guardsman gets 6 months in prison for Pence threat
- Judge rejects polygamy law challenge in Canada
- Capital One and Seagate rise while Mattel tumbles
- England wins toss, bowls in 5th ODI vs New Zealand
- Michigan company sues AM General for $3M in unpaid bills
- Mom of emaciated girls sentenced to probation
- The Latest: Greitens lauds plan for aluminum smelter
- AP Newsbreak: Sherman Alexie declines literary award
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Judge orders release of Brazil businessman
- Schalke beats Mainz to consolidate 2nd place in Bundesliga
- BC-US--Index, US
- EPA hires GOP media firm to produce report praising Pruitt
- Roma players put aside heartbreak to beat Torino 3-0
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Jovetic scores as 2nd-place Monaco wins 3-1 at Strasbourg
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Cops: Missing girl changed paperwork to list man as stepdad
- Deportivo loses again, Seedorf's struggles continue
- Lender buys Smuttynose Brewing Co. at auction for $8 million
- Minnesota professor may face deportation to Kenya
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Red Sox LHP Sale pitches 4 innings in spring debut
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Business Highlights
- When the going gets tough, Trump goes it alone
- Brazilian prosecutors sue to shut church over forced labor
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup pole in Phoenix
- Take a meeting? Search is on for summit site for Trump, Kim
- Agriculture Secretary: Trump tariffs not as bad as feared
- Trump getting Washington military parade, but without tanks
- Lawmaker gets restraining order against another lawmaker
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- LA Lakers sign Derrick Williams to 10-day contract
- Groups seeks review of Grand Canyon-area mining claims ban
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Angels' Ohtani struggles in exhibition start
- Pelicans' Davis ruled out vs. Wizards
- 2 men sentenced in Denver train station killing
- UN: Some rape victims of Islamic State 'like living corpses'
- China silences critics of move to make Xi president for life
- McDonough moving off MNF, back to college football for ESPN
- PGA Tour Champions: Pernice leads by 3 in Newport Beach
- Timeline of Xi Jinping's rise as China's leader-for-life
- New Zealand vs. England, 5th ODI scoreboard
- Wynn Resorts may use $800M loan to pay $2.4B settlement
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- New Zealand 223 all out in 5th ODI vs. England
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Lamigo cheerleaders prep for baseball season
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Griffin leads Pistons to 99-83 win over Bulls
- Bogdanovic, Pacers cruise to 112-87 victory over Hawks
- 'Wolf of Wall Street' film company to pay $60M settlement
- At the border's cloudy edge, Rohingya insist they will stay
- Direct-hired OFWs from Taiwan’s I-Mei have something to say
- Turnbull says US set to grant Australia tariff exemption
- Lowry scores 30, Raptors end Rockets' win streak at 17 games
- 2016 heartburn: Dems still wrestling over superdelegates
- Internal probe finds misconduct within Bono's advocacy group
- Without Davis, Pelicans' win streak ends at 10 vs Wizards
- Stajan's third-period goal leads Flames over Senators 2-1
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- U.S. official says gunman, 3 hostages dead after shooting, standoff at veterans home in California
- Crowder has season-high 22, Jazz beat Grizzlies 95-78
- Taiwan nature documentary director donates over 700 reels of film
- Virginia distillery awaits approval of breadfruit whiskey
- Friday's Major League Linescore
- Florida school shooting response caught on radio traffic
- Jones scores twice, surging Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 3-2
- Soon after governor signs gun bill, NRA sues to block it
- Shore, Benn score on power play, Stars beat Ducks 2-1
- Former GOP county chair joins crowded race for Congress
- AP source: Raiders agree to 3-year deal with DT Justin Ellis
- Prosecutor: Victim's words should be used against Durst
- Millsap scores 21 as Nuggets beat Lakers, 125-116
- England beats NZ by 7 wickets in 5th ODI, wins series 3-2
- Today in History
- Taiwan's foreign minister to seek new era for country's diplomacy
- North Carolina holds off Duke to advance to ACC title
- Kvitova rallies for 14th straight match win at Indian Wells
- Bucks get back on track against Knicks with 120-112 win
- Time's really flying this weekend across most of the US
- Search is on for the best summit site for Trump, Kim
- Dems still wrestling over superdelegates - a 2016 issue
- Sharapova splits with longtime coach Groeneveld
- Money's not the main issue as lawmakers tackle spending bill
- Raptors end Rockets' 17-game win streak with 108-105 victory
- Tillerson cancels day's events in Africa due to illness
- In the tough times, Trump goes it alone
- Blazers beat Warriors 125-108 for 9th straight victory
- Food stamp administrators worry about food box proposal
- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is woman leader to watch: U.S. columnist
- GOP candidate in Pennsylvania struggles with campaign basics
- Clippers easily defeat James and Cavaliers 116-102
- Through Friday, March 9, 2018
- As economic problems pile up, Iran cautiously weighs changes
- Staal scores 37th goal, leads Wild over Canucks 5-2
- Officials ID gunman in California veteran center killings as Albert Wong, records say he is a former Army infantryman
- Ethiopian-Israelis decry family separation as discriminatory
- Indigenous, environmental leaders protest Canada pipeline
- Líderes en la NBA
- Unusually-bright satellite flare forecast on Sunday
- Feminist blog blocked on Women’s Day in China
- After Olympic win, Chloe Kim puts fame, fun in perspective
- First Employment Gold Card issued to YouTube co-founder
- Ephemeral golden blossoms spotted in east Taiwan
- Wife of Singapore PM mentions Taiwan plastic bag policy on Facebook
- California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient
- Kawasaki Frontale beats winless Gamba Osaka in J-League
- South Africa's Rabada charged over Smith shoulder bump
- China did not eliminate tour packages to Taiwan, says Tourism Bureau
- Hurricanes beat Crusaders 29-19 in Super Rugby
- Major Chinese city orders traffic, factory curbs due to smog
- Japan detains Taiwanese man over graffiti
- US, EU, Japan trade chiefs to meet over steel tariffs
- India, France to work for Indian Ocean freedom of navigation
- Migrant workers in Taiwan plan flash mob dance to demand better rights
- Romania's embattled Social Democrats hold congress
- Photo of the Day: Once forgotten village in central Taiwan becomes a popular scenic spot
- Google replaces its doodle to celebrate 106 years of Alishan Forest Railway
- France: Le Pen set to field new name for far-right party
- Messi to miss Barcelona match for 'personal reasons'
- Shiffrin leads World Cup slalom, closes in on season title
- March held in Taipei to mark Tibet National Uprising Day
- South Africa 110-2 vs. Australia, Rabada faces possible ban
- Legal complaint filed over raid on Austria's domestic spy HQ
- Dressen edges favorites Feuz, Svindal to win WCup downhill
- Syrian troops capture new areas in suburbs of Damascus
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- China blacks out CNN report about President Xi Jinping’s term plans
- AP PHOTOS: Guards, curtains obscure China political session
- Putin on alleged US election interference: I don't care
- Turkey's president slams NATO for lack of support in Syria
- George Sinner, North Dakota governor in tough times, dies
- Spy poisoning is latest in string of suspicious cases in UK
- Afghan official says Taliban attack kills 15 security forces
- Taiwan's tax policies more attractive than China's incentives: MOF
- Elgar, Amla hit 50s, South Africa makes progress in 2nd test
- Trump uses page from 'smart policymaking 101' on health care
- Prosecutors investigate alleged rape of former school girl in southern Taiwan
- Sharma, Wallace share lead at Indian Open
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Bangladesh opts to bowl against Sri Lanka in T20 match
- The Latest: Trump" We 'mourn' women killed at veterans home
- Ronaldo scores 2 to give Real Madrid 2-1 win at Eibar
- Rashford double helps United beat Liverpool 2-1 in EPL
- Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks
- Michigan seeks changes to abuse reporting law after Nassar
- J-League game briefly stopped after fans upset goalkeeper
- New motor doesn't end McLaren's woes in F1 preseason
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Anarchists from across the Balkans clash with Greek police
- Trump tariffs may imperil a delicate global economic rebound
- UK security team to hold emergency meeting on Russian ex-spy
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Rashford double helps United beat Liverpool 2-1 in EPL
- Texas woman sentenced for mistreating special needs teens
- Trump says China's Xi approves of his North Korea strategy
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- 'Distasteful' masks the latest low point in SA-Aus series
- 6N: Ireland 28, Scotland 8
- Hannover wants fans to get banners approved before games
- Sessions: US prosecutors won't take on small-time pot cases
- Production of doping sample bottles ends after flaws found
- 3 children home alone die in Detroit-area fire
- 6N: Ireland KO Scotland 28-8 to stay on Grand Slam track
- Jazz band of Georgia students performing concerts in China
- Landa sprints to win 4th stage, Caruso moves back into lead
- Atmos investigated leaks before fatal Dallas house blast
- Amid little scrutiny, US military ramps up in Afghanistan
- Southwest 'casta' paintings spotlight race, popular culture
- Protests, pitch invasions as West Ham fans' anger boils over
- Bayern closer to another title with 6-0 rout of Hamburg
- Yates wins Paris-Nice stage, leads by 11 seconds
- The Latest: No steel tariff exemption for EU granted yet
- US narrows travel alert for Mexico's Playa del Carmen
- South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- West Ham fans invade field, protest during loss to Burnley
- Thousands of Hungarians march for more autonomy in Romania
- Pardew's future bleak after West Brom's 7th straight loss
- 10-man Swansea hangs on for 0-0 draw at Huddersfield
- Egypt court sentences 10 to death on terror-related charges
- Egypt president's sole opponent holds small rally in Cairo
- Everton eases relegation concerns by beating Brighton 2-0
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 Scores
- Nun involved in lawsuit with Katy Perry over convent dies
- Disney's 'Black Panther' reaches $1 billion globally
- Women's World Cup Slalom Champions
- Canada pipeline protesters erect structure near tank farm
- Ronaldo scores 2 to overtake Messi as top scorer
- PSG beats Metz 5-0 to maintain huge lead in French league
- Ugly win for Man United, uglier loss for West Ham in EPL
- Palestinians: 19-year-old killed in West Bank clashes
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Twenty20 Scoreboard
- Airport police find gun in bag, suspect rapper Juelz Santana
- Ireland wins Six Nations after defending champion England loses to France in Paris
- 6N: France 22, England 16
- Six Nations Rugby Glance
- Reward posted for Picasso print taken from Milwaukee gallery
- White Sox top prospect Robert out 10 weeks with thumb sprain
- 6N: England loses to France 22-16 and relinquishes title
- Six Nations Rugby Champions
- The Latest: Bannon endorses goals of French far-right party
- Hawaii woman charged in sexual assaults of Japanese student
- Trump lends White House weight to House race in Pennsylvania
- The Latest: Indigenous leaders begin anti-pipeline march
- Arizona border officer falsely claimed to be US citizen
- #MeToo is fresh backdrop in lawsuit over Haiti abuse claims
- Imported guard dogs deployed as part of US wolf-sheep study
- Chelsea beats Palace in EPL before trip to Barcelona
- Nationals star Murphy takes first on-field BP of the spring
- Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump photo
- Daly: 2022 China Games possible for NHL, but long way off
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Bolivians stretch vast flag in demand for sea outlet
- Zardes' late goal lifts Crew over Impact 3-2
- Robert Wickens to make IndyCar debut on pole at St. Pete
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Patrik Laine's 40th goal not enough, Flyers top Jets 2-1
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- One-time star 'American Idol' tries for a second act on ABC
- Miho Takagi wins speedskating allround world championships
- Kucherov leads Lightning past Canadiens 3-2 in shootout
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Lille fans charge onto pitch after draw with Montpellier
- Phoenix favorite Harvick chasing 3rd straight NASCAR win
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Ronnie Franklin, jockey for Spectacular Bid, dies at 58
- Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft collapses backstage
- Sexton: Ireland winning Six Nations is job only half done
- Barcelona beats Malaga while Messi attends birth of son
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Florida's new gun law beset by critics across partisan lines
- Verona beats Chievo in Serie A derby for valuable 3 points
- Spy's poisoning is latest case to stir suspicion of Russia
- 6N: Jones says England failing to adapt to refs
- Gionta, Nash help streaking Bruins power past Chicago 7-4
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Panathinaikos snatches 1-1 home draw against Asteras
- Rossi scores twice, LAFC rout Real Salt Lake 5-1
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- BC-GLF--Indian Open Scores
- Avalanche ride fast start to 5-2 win over Coyotes
- Woods closes to within 1 shot of Canadian rookie Conners
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: GOP chairwoman lauds Trump ahead of Pa. rally
- BC-GLF--Valspar Championship Scores
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru
- Newcastle beats Southampton 3-0 in EPL
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Grubauer's 24 saves lead Capitals past Sharks 2-0
- After slow free agent market, Moustakas re-signs with Royals
- Blues hand Kings worst defeat of season, 7-2
- Election tests Hong Kong's stomach for defying Beijing
- Enberg remembered for long career and 'Oh, my!' catchphrase
- Hornets hold off Suns 122-115 to snap 5-game skid
- Evictees from SKorea's 1st Olympics recall harsh clearings
- Braun slowly getting used to 1st base, concerned about move
- Moustakas rejoins Royals, Bonifacio draws drug suspension
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Williams sisters win to set up clash at Indian Wells
- Keselowski overcomes penalty to win NASCAR Xfinity race
- Kamara scores 100th goal, Whitecaps beat Dynamo 2-1
- AP source: Richard Sherman agrees to 3-year deal with 49ers
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Anti-opioid protesters scatter pill bottles at NYC museum
- Buffalo wins MAC title 76-66 over Toledo, heads to NCAAs
- Red Bulls beat Timbers 4-0
- Taipei reports confirmed H5N2 bird flu cases
- NASCAR XFINITY-DC Solar 200 Results
- Finlay, Minnesota United hold off Orlando City 2-1
- German design awards presented to Taiwanese designers
- Balanced Heat roll past Wizards, 129-102
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Trocheck scores winner in SO, Panthers beat Rangers 4-3
- China minister says trade war with US would be 'disastrous'
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- AP PHOTOS: Xi cult of personality unseen in China since Mao
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Grizzlies drop 17th straight as Mavericks roll to 114-80 win
- Critics across partisan divide assail Florida's new gun law
- Kadri scores 2 as Maple Leafs beat Penguins to snap skid
- Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Spurs 104-94
- South Africa, New Zealand into Canada Sevens quarterfinals
- Boyle's shootout winner leads Devils past Predators, 3-2
- Autopsies of beached whales in southern Taiwan reveal sickness
- Today in History
- Brother of late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford new PC party leader
- Saturday's Major League Linescore
- Colombia's former guerrillas face first electoral test
- Trump: Voters must support GOP in Pittsburgh-area House race
- No. 15 Arizona beats USC 75-61 to defend Pac-12 title.
- Shooter saw vets program as path to heal after deployment
- Rebels continue perfect start to Super Rugby season
- McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Wild 4-1
- Through Saturday, March 10, 2018
- Williams, Harris lead Clippers past Magic 113-105
- Ethiopia's Assefa wins Nagoya Women's Marathon
- Japan marks 7th anniversary of tsunami that killed 18,000
- Allegation of Apple’s iCloud operating company in China stealing personal information raises concerns
- Pakistan court ruling against minorities draws criticism
- Most stores shut in Poland as Sunday trade ban takes effect
- China's rubber-stamp lawmakers begin voting on plan to scrap term limits to let President Xi Jinping rule indefinitely
- Putin's Russia: From basket case to resurgent superpower
- China's lawmakers begin voting on scrapping term limits
- Flyers overcome Laine's 40th, beat Jets 2-1
- China's lawmakers pass constitutional changes that abolish term limits to let President Xi Jinping rule indefinitely
- Japanese cyclist finishes first in stage 1 of the Tour de Taiwan
- Sumatran tiger fatally attacks man in western Indonesia
- French president pokes at Trump for leaving Paris accord
- Migrants dance in Taipei to demand end to exploitation against women
- China's Xi joins Russia, Zimbabwe in global autocrat club
- Melbourne begins defense of its NRL title with 1st-round win
- The Latest: China lawmakers abolish presidential term limits
- Following in the footsteps of earlier Taiwanese settlers on the Jinbaoli Trail
- Wallace wins Indian Open in playoff vs fellow Brit Johnson
- French far-right party National Front definitively severs ties with Jean-Marie Le Pen
- French far-right party National Front re-elects lone candidate Marine Le Pen as its leader
- French far-right party definitively severs ties with founder
- De Villiers century takes South Africa 139 ahead of Aus
- Fugitive ex-member of Catalan government moves to Scotland
- UK media: Traces of nerve agent found in ex-spy poisoning
- German ex-Catholic head Cardinal Karl Lehmann dies at 81
- Jansrud wins super-G to secure World Cup discipline title
- French league will investigate fan violence in Lille
- East Timorese give hero's welcome to border talks negotiator
- 'Mr. Records' keeps Kenya's last vinyl music shop alive
- Mattis says US-North Korea diplomacy is at delicate stage
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Barcelona secures option to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur
- Pentagon head warns Syrian forces on use of chemical weapons
- Next German interior minister vows to be tough on migrants
- UK health officials say risk to public health in ex-spy's poisoning remains low
- UK health officials say some limited contamination in restaurant, pub after nerve agent attack on ex-spy
- Maple syrup season gets early start in parts of New England
- The Latest: Risk to UK public remains low after poisoning
- Warren says she has no intention of running for president
- Rabada sees off Warner as Australia struggles to 86-3
- Russia: 52 civilians escape Syria's eastern Ghouta
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Protest draws thousands in Taipei calling for end to nuclear power
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Tunisian women march for equal inheritance rights
- Arson attack on Berlin mosque causes damage, no injuries
- Fishermen of baby eels expect high price as stocks dry up
- Saudi king establishes anti-corruption prosecution units
- California bound: Trump heading to state he loves to hate
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Chile again veers right as Pinera returns to presidency
- The Latest: US officials say no added conditions for NKorea
- GOP crusader Walker reaches to center in volatile Wisconsin
- Taiwan wins silver in 500-kilogram category in tug-of-war tourney
- Lightning strike kills 16, injures 140 at church in Rwanda
- Marc Soler upsets Simon Yates to win Paris-Nice by 4 seconds
- Ethiopia command post says 9 civilians killed by mistake
- Taiwan to observe impact of removal of China leader's term limit
- Arsenal ends EPL losing streak with 3-0 win vs. Watford
- Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif dodges shoe thrown in seminary
- South Africa-Australia 2nd Test Scores
- Report: A Turkish private plane crashes south of Tehran in Iran
- The Latest: French party may be renamed 'National Rally'
- 'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops 'A Wrinkle in Time'
- Cuba's likely next president pledges more responsive gov't
- Reports: Turkish private plane crashes south of Tehran, Iran
- Iran's state-run news agency, quoting Red Crescent, says at least 11 people on board small private plane that crashed
- Patrick Roest takes allround world title after Pedersen fall
- Trump's plan will seek to 'harden' schools against shootings
- The Latest: 11 people on board plane that crashed in Iran
- Pope visits Rome charity that works for peace, aids refugees
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Flake: Anti-tariff Republican should challenge Trump in 2020
- Fiorentina wins emotional 1st match since Astori's death
- Mnuchin: Media should worry less about Trump rally comments
- Men's World Cup Super-Giant Slalom Champions
- Police: 9-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot by brother
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Stuttgart holds Leipzig 0-0 in 6-game unbeaten run
- Tottenham's Harry Kane leaves Bournemouth game with injury
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- 6N: Wales 38, Italy 14
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- German energy companies E.ON, RWE agree to swap assets
- Trump administrations words, deeds on Africa are colliding
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- IndyCar season off to a sloppy start on streets of St. Pete
- Wales beats Italy 38-14 to go 2nd in Six Nations
- Latest: Brother says shooter obsessed about minor conflicts
- Plea scores 4 as Nice wins 5-2 at Guingamp
- Israeli army draft bill spat could spark early elections
- Tottenham overcomes Kane injury to beat Bournemouth 4-1
- Atletico Madrid beats Celta 3-0, keeps pace with Barcelona
- Yates solo takes 5th stage, Kwiatkowski moves into lead
- Tottenham keeps EPL top-4 hopes on track despite Kane injury
- Website associated with Iran state TV quotes emergency official saying crash killed all 11 people on board private jet
- Macedonia: 75th anniversary of Jewish deportations observed
- Hundreds of Poles gather to express solidarity with Jews
- Ethiopian immigration in doubt ahead of Israeli budget vote
- Bourdais snatches IndyCar victory on streets of St. Pete
- Iran sentences unnamed British-Iranian to 6 years for spying
- Bubble shrinks on NCAA Tournament selection Sunday
- Raptors roll to 8th straight win, rout Knicks 132-106
- Iranian foreign minister in Islamabad for 3-day visit
- Kevin Harvick opens chase for 3rd straight NASCAR Cup win
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Well-suited Keuchel, champ Astros set for White House visit
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Implosion: Tallest building in Kentucky's capital demolished
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Third nor'easter in 2 weeks on the horizon
- Return of 2 Greek soldiers held in Turkey demanded at rally
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Church of Scientology readies to launch a TV Network
- Democrat seeks coal-country help in Pa. House election
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: Kyle Busch wins 1st stage; Kevin Harvick 2nd
- Biagini lasts just 1 2/3 innings in start against Pittsburgh
- De Villiers keeping it simple after successful test return
- Mexico: Crude device caused ferry blast, terrorism ruled out
- Police probe killing of upstate New York nursing student
- The Latest: NCAA selection show to start with teams revealed
- AP sources: Free agent ace Arrieta, Phillies reach 3-yr deal
- Publisher delays paperback of latest Alexie book
- Rescued brothers report sailing from Libya to seek cure
- Casey wins at Innisbrook as Woods come up short by a putt
- Bubble teams Arizona State, Oklahoma, Syracuse make NCAA Tournament; Notre Dame, Louisville left out of 68-team field
- Virginia earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament; other top seeds are Villanova, Kansas and Xavier
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Greek game interrupted after 'armed' owner protests decision
- Rubio, Jazz, spoil Davis triple-double, 116-99
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- DeGrom sharp in spring debut, uncertain about opening day
- Juventus goes top in Italy after Napoli held by Inter
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- The Latest: Trump seeks to 'harden' schools against attack
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Jake Arrieta gets a deal he likes, ace set to join Phillies
- Jokic notches triple-double, Nuggets cruise by Kings 130-104
- Tinnerholm, Villa help NYCFC beat Galaxy 2-1
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-TicketGuardian 500 Results
- FAA: Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River
- Pauw says she'll leave Press situation to management
- Timberwolves go to Towns in 109-103 win vs. Warriors
- Chelsea looks for another good showing at Camp Nou
- Final results show Hong Kong pro-democracy candidates re-elected to only 2 of previously held 4 seats in by-election
- Vijay Singh gets 1st individual win on PGA Tour Champions
- Hong Kong pro-democracy movement loses ground in by-election
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Mayor's spokesman: At least 2 dead, 1 rescued from crashed helicopter in New York City's East River.
- Overall No. 1 Virginia aims for Final Four run through South
- Low turnout at anti-nuclear rally sparks concern among activists
- Tony Blair chosen as recipient of Lincoln Leadership Prize
- Federer opens BNP Paribas Open with 2-day match win
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- NCAA snubs USC, Notre Dame highlight NIT field
- 10 Things to Know for Monday
- China's Xi Jinping gets expanded mandate, may rule for life
- The Latest: At least 2 dead in NYC helicopter crash
- Xi Jinping's rule shatters hopes for China's liberalization
- Gordon, Paul lead Harden-less Rockets past Mavericks 105-82
- Officials: 2 dead, 3 in critical condition after helicopter crashes into New York City's East River
- NCAA Tournament dishes Virginia a tough road as top team
- Vietnam says ex-top police official organized gambling ring
- Embiid, Covington lead 76ers to easy win over Nets
- Fiji beat Kenya 31-12 to win Canada Sevens
- Pacers hold on for 99-97 victory over Celtics
- Gibson makes 50 saves, Islanders beat Flames 5-2 to end skid
- West Side, 4 stories: Development features movable building
- Pro-democracy camp in Hong Kong loses two of four seats to pro-Beijing legislators
- Carnival held in New Taipei celebrates new immigrants and cultural diversity
- Oleksiak's late goal helps Penguins defeat Stars
- Chinese netizens compare Xi's rule to Qing Dynasty
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Japanese mega-sensation, ‘Super Cookie Land,' visits Taiwan
- No. 8 Cincinnati beats No. 21 Houston 56-55 in AAC final
- Julius Randle's 36 lead Lakers past LeBron's Cavs, 127-113
- Police: Austrian attacker killed at Iranian diplomat's home
- China shrinking steel industry, but too slowly for West
- Ekman-Larsson, Kuemper lead Coyotes past Canucks, 1-0
- The Latest: Veterans treatment facility closed indefinitely
- Major ruling expected on stash-house stings, racial bias
- Taipei and New Taipei offer unlimited monthly rides for MRT, city buses
- 16 years on, US military presence in Afghanistan growing
- Trump promising consumers digital-age health care approach
- Rumors, mistrust hinder Brazil yellow fever vaccine campaign
- Trump's visit to California comes amid frayed relations
- Through Sunday, March 11, 2018
- Peace deal backers suffer in Colombia congress elections
- Spanish vlogger explains why foreign men like 'ugly' Taiwanese women
- Asian stocks rise after Wall Street gains on jobs numbers
- US officials: NKorea will face no more conditions for talks
- For the love of trees: Taiwan celebrates Arbor Day
- Trump backs off push for raising assault rifle purchase age
- Calm before storm? Pyongyang still mum on Trump summit
- Lots of talk, little action on curbing health care costs
- In tight Pa. House race, Saccone leans on Trump and his base
- Oleksiak leads Penguins to 3-1 win over Stars
- Afghan official: Insurgents take over district HQ in west
- Today in History
- Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
- Despite heated rhetoric, little change on US-Mexico border
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Museum in New Taipei exhibits traditional headdresses of Taiwan's indigenous people
- '68 Los Angeles school protesters see link to Parkland teens
- Officials tight-lipped in attack on California veterans home
- Seoul envoy in China for talks on North Korea developments
- This Week: Consumer prices, Williams-Sonoma earns, housing
- Business as usual? Not really in this year's NCAA Tournament
- Indian troops kill 3 rebels in Kashmir fighting
- Woods looks closer than ever to winning again
- NASCAR: Harvick channel angers, races to 3rd straight win
- Ovechkin vs. Laine vs. Malkin: NHL stars race to 50 goals
- Japan govt altered documents in scandal linked to Abe's wife
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Iran recovers black box from Turkish plane crash killing 11
- Chinese dissident: Even changing leaders won't change China
- Korea turns to in-form Son Heung-min for European tests
- Thousands of Indian farmers march to demand government help
- Taiwan's IDF fighters to serve in 'Wild Weasel' role
- Austria: motives of Iran residence knife attacker a mystery
- Rights group says Myanmar army building on razed villages
- 5 killed in helicopter crash into New York City's East River
- China shrinks steel industry slowly, drawing Western ire
- Taiwanese residents in Sweden protest tax agency's designation of 'Taiwan, Province of China'
- Pakistani swears in new senators, including Hindu woman
- BBC staff to testify at UN on Iran targeting Persian service
- North Korean defector hits Paralympic ice for South Korea
- Taiwan's Alishan Post Office remains open despite negative profits
- Port of Anping in southwestern Taiwan soon to welcome two large cruise liners after a nine-year hiatus
- North Korean defector hits Paralympic ice for South Korea
- Taiwanese Police help French couple locate lost phone with hundreds of honeymoon photos
- In Russia, suspicions over spy's poisoning point to Britain
- Congo's opposition seeks to unite at meeting in South Africa
- Senior US official for APEC visits Taiwan after trip to Papua New Guinea
- Rabada charged with misconduct for 2nd time in test vs. Aus
- UK lawmaker says spy poisoning looks to be 'state-sponsored'
- Official says passenger plane has caught fire while landing at Kathmandu airport; fatalities unclear
- Passenger plane crashes, catches fire at Kathmandu airport
- EU extends sanctions for alleged Russian meddling in Ukraine
- Iran troops thwart twin suicide attack near Pakistan border
- Rabada blows away Australia in what might be his last act
- Police raid marijuana grow house in northern Taiwan
- Francis at 5: Paradigm shift in mercy, migrants and marriage
- Photo of the Day: Hapless Hello Kitty soccer squad
- Some fun facts about Pope Francis at the 5-year mark
- British Airways website scrubs 'China' after 'Taiwan' in country option
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Israeli premier reaches deal with allies to avert elections
- British comedy veteran Ken Dodd dies at 90
- Slovak interior minister resigns after journalist slaying
- APNewsBreak: Trump Jr. partners with donor who pitched gov't
- As China aims to undermine Taiwanese society, former Pres. Lee says now is time for 'Taiwanese Identity'
- Germany's biggest-selling paper drops topless models
- More civilians leave Syrian rebel enclave as army advances
- Renzi says party backs his call to remain in opposition
- The Latest: Syrian rebel group agrees to evacuate wounded
- Nepal police official says at least 38 killed, 23 injured in Kathmandu plane crash; 10 people still unaccounted for
- Greek police seek gun-toting soccer club owner
- Bangladesh court grants bail to former leader Khaleda Zia
- Family files lawsuit over lost embryos at Ohio hospital
- Putin says he approved plan to shoot down plane in 2014
- Germany's Merkel: time for new government to get to work
- Taiwan’s Presidential Office Building to be hardened by addition of a ‘landscape fence’
- Longtime Dow Chemical chief Andrew Liveris to leave
- Jailed Catalan separatist makes new bid to run for office
- Far-right figures say they were deported from Britain
- The Latest: Kremlin denies involvement in spy poisoning
- England cricketer Stokes to stand trial during India series
- Greece's sports minister says soccer league play suspended, a day after team owner ran onto field with a gun
- South Africa beats Australia by 6 wickets, levels series
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- West Indies to play 3 T20s in Karachi next month
- Barbershop study trimmed black men's hair and blood pressure
- South Africa-Australia Scoreboard
- NY auction to raise funds for Harlem museum's new building
- USGA, R&A announce new set of modern rules for golf
- Everton says Sigurdsson could be out for 'several weeks'
- Tillerson says Chad could be removed from visa restrictions
- EU extends $1.2 billion loan to Ukraine
- Couple weds in Jersey high school hall where they met
- Tillerson says Chad could be removed from visa restrictions
- Egypt detains 8 soccer fans over protest
- Latest nor'easter could dump a foot or more of snow
- Chinese president could break customary approaches to Taiwan
- Trump says Commerce Secretary will talk tariffs with EU
- The Latest: Nepal police say at least 38 dead in plane crash
- AP sources: Woods, Els to captain Australia Presidents Cup
- Pat Conroy leaves behind fascinating glimpse into his life
- French leader Macron hopes to sell jets, submarines to India
- 70% of Taiwanese employers of foreign caregivers have alternatives if ‘one day off in every seven days’ is effected
- Cherry blossoms, tulips and lilacs: Flower festival time
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- The Latest: Trump eyes court cases, rulings on age limits
- Schwartz to retire from Goldman, boosts Solomon as next CEO
- Farms, food and magical stone cottages in Italy's Puglia
- Artistic Director of Givenchy Clare Waight Keller says couturier de Hubert de Givenchy has died at age 91
- Poland trims ministry jobs amid spending questions
- How to find 'advice-only' financial advisers
- French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91
- Pilot in NYC crash called 'mayday,' cited engine failure
- 4 Albanian climbers trapped on snowy mountain in the south
- Rapper Juelz Santana turns himself in to face weapons charge
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Sky suspends former Liverpool player Carragher for spitting
- Tech and retail boost stocks further after last week's jump
- Sunday's Major League Linescore
- Judge declines motion to dismiss charge against Rose McGowan
- Ukraine finds weapons at homes of "agents of Russia"
- Hamburger SV fires coach Bernd Hollerbach
- Citing free speech, Rosa Parks house artist pushes forward
- Macedonia marks 75th anniversary of deportation of Jews
- South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada banned for 2 tests, misses rest of series against Australia
- Argentina-Iceland sold out before WCup ticket sales restart
- NY governor launches new effort to help Puerto Rico
- Get Started: Can't pay the IRS? You do have options
- Fearing trade war, EU warns of protectionism 'dead end'
- Star bowler Rabada banned for rest of SA-Australia series
- Shhh! How to stream March Madness when the boss isn't around
- India opt to field after rain delay against Sri Lanka
- Industry: $10B will be bet on March Madness, most illegally
- A bold Afghan peace offer, but are the Taliban interested?
- Russian military tests new hypersonic missile
- Petit leads 3-man field as Iditarod mushers reach the coast
- Brazil has new faces for matches against Germany and Russia
- DeVos says she would have described NBC's Todd differently
- Jay-Z and Beyonce to tour this summer and fall
- Russian actor and stage director Oleg Tabakov dies at 82
- Man, woman sent to hospital over package at UK Parliament
- Nice to host opening stage of 2020 Tour de France
- Ethiopian Israelis push government for family unifications
- The Latest: Trump hails GOP candidate in special PA election
- Egypt writer's call for Salah to shave beard sparks outrage
- Honduran set for guilty plea in Florida mall bomb plot case
- Former FIFA VP Webb loses appeal against $1M bribery fine
- The Latest: Helicopter owner cooperating with crash probe
- Poland's NGOs criticize government law on Holocaust speech
- Turkey's parliament debates changes to electoral laws
- AP source: Dolphins discuss cutting 5-time Pro Bowler Suh
- Alerta Noticioso de AP
- Iraqi monster story up for Man Booker International Prize
- Police chief says two deadly package bombings in Austin, Texas, this month are believed to be linked
- Malala Yousafzai working on book about refugees
- Kittel sprints to 6th stage victory, Kwiatkowski keeps lead
- AP POLL ALERT: Virginia stays unanimous No. 1 in final AP Top 25 poll; Kansas jumps to No. 4 after Big 12 title run
- MLK's daughter, Bernice, has private audience with pope
- The Latest: Police say deadly Texas package bombs are linked
- France captain Guirado doubtful for Wales match
- AP PHOTOS: On the campaign trail with Vladimir Putin
- Virginia unanimous No. 1 in final AP Top 25; Kansas to 4th
- AP source: Yanks, Neil Walker close to $5 million deal
- Hungarian university founded by Soros seeks Vienna campus
- Police: 2 deadly package bombs in Texas capital are linked
- Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
- Chariot derailed: England's rugby team hits problems
- The Latest: Blizzard warning issued for Massachusetts coast
- Estonia says Russian plane violates airspace
- Greek police arrest 2 Pakistani teens on robbery charges
- Revamped 'American Idol' reaches more than 10 million
- AP Newsbreak: Swiss arrest 2 in alleged oil corruption case
- Woman, 19, pleads guilty in attempt to poison baby niece
- Egypt's foreign minister in South Sudan to boost relations
- The Latest: Tillerson: NKorea hasn't yet directly responded
- Meghan Markle makes first appearance with Queen Elizabeth II
- The Latest: Federal judge says phony ATF stings should end
- Serbia blasts top NATO general over Russia
- Death penalty sought in case of 8 Mississippi killings
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- Trump recognizes World Series champion Houston Astros
- UK prime minister: Ex-Spy was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent of type produced by Russia
- UK prime minister says it's 'highly likely' Russia responsible for poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal
- UK summons Russian ambassador to explain how Russian nerve agent came to be used against ex-spy
- Jets' Scheifele set to miss Central showdown at Predators
- UK leader: If Moscow proved to be behind ex-spy's poisoning, Britain will consider it 'unlawful use of force' by Russia
- Authorities respond to another explosion in Austin, Texas, that badly injured a woman
- Napoi coach apologizes to female journalist for insult
- US woman trapped in Syria's Ghouta wants action from Trump
- Colombia renews peace talks with last remaining rebel group
- Review: Snoop Dogg takes us to church on gospel double CD
- Indicted attorney dismissed from Suge Knight's murder case
- Russia rejects as 'circus show' British suggestions that Moscow involved in ex-spy's poisoning
- Unfussy McTominay stands tall as contrast to Pogba at Man U
- Apple adds more 'Texture' to its services with magazine deal
- Video shows officer shooting defendant in Utah courthouse
- US budget deficit jumped to $215.2 billion in February
- The Latest: California fertility clinic adding safeguards
- Review: Author nails newsroom culture in 'The Echo Killing'
- India beats Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in T20 tri-series
- Givenchy legacy: Hepburn's little black dress, and much more
- The Latest: $560M Powerball winner 'jumping up and down'
- The Latest: 2nd lawsuit filed over lost embryos at hospital
- AP Photos: Modesty defining feature of 5 years with pope
- India vs Sri Lanka T20 Scoreboard
- S Korean firm joins Ohio effort to build petrochemical plant
- House Democrat seeks data on Trump firm donation to Treasury
- Hurricane center updates Irma death toll in US, Caribbean
- Brewers tab righty Chase Anderson for opening-day start
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: Vet gunman lost guard, gun permits over fees
- Review: Stone Temple Pilots still rocking with new singer
- US scientists rescued in Antarctica by Argentina icebreaker
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- The Latest: More protests of Slovak reporter's death planned
- The Latest: Activists say Trump not welcome at the border
- 'Accountant of Auschwitz' reportedly dies in hospital
- The Latest: Donor in Rosa Parks project mulls legal options
- Judge: Trump administration violated law over smog findings
- Trimmer Wieters looks to rebound from career-worst season
- German footballer taking week off to help leukemia patient
- Police chief: Package bombs caused both of Monday's explosions in Austin, Texas, making it three this month
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Central banks warned to weigh risks of virtual currencies
- White House avoids criticism of China on lifting term limits
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Hawaii refuses to release internal records on missile alert
- Senate bill would diminish mortgage disclosures by banks
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Trump to host Saudi Crown prince at White House on March 20
- UK says ex-spy poisoned with Soviet-developed nerve agent
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Broadcom and Goldman rise while General Dynamics slips
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- IHOP server tells black teenagers to pay up before they eat
- French far-right youth official resigns over racial slur
- Fate hazy for GOP bill helping dying patients try new drugs
- Review: 'Love, Simon' a fresh and classic take on first love
- Column: IndyCar puts on strong show in action-packed opener
- The Latest: Sierra Club says eastern Ohio ethane plant risky
- Relegation-threatened Southampton fires manager Pellegrino
- Ex-spy's widow says UK should sanction Russians
- Met Opera fires music director emeritus James Levine, finding "credible evidence" of "sexually abusive" conduct
- BC-US--Index, US
- New ScientologyTV will put members, founder in spotlight
- Reggaeton star insults Venezuelan leader on social media
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Trump to visit largest border city opposed to wall
- The Latest: Norwegian takes the lead in the Iditarod
- Levine fired by Met after it finds evidence of sexual abuse
- Mexico arrests suspect in 2014 case of 43 missing students
- Rates on US Treasury bills rise at weekly auction
- GOP candidate calls Parkland student 'skinhead lesbian'
- Bremen beats Cologne 3-1 to ease Bundesliga relegation fears
- Ag Department kills animal welfare rule for organic meat
- Skulls show women moved across medieval Europe, not just men
- Shooting at 'quinceanera' birthday party kills 2 in Mexico
- Silva double earns title-chasing Man City 2-0 win at Stoke
- Immigrants sue US over end to temporary protected status
- Business Highlights
- Draft GOP report: No coordination between Trump and Russia
- Betis defeats Alaves 3-1, moves closer to Europa League spot
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Schumer: Navy destroyer to be named after Irish Immigrant
- DeVos gets cold shoulder from White House after interviews
- Porn actress offers to repay $130K so she can discuss Trump
- Settlement possible in Alabama execution-useable vein case
- President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom's takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national security grounds
- Dangling for Greece: Aerial dancer promotes key landmarks
- Water park duct collapse injures 5 in Ohio
- 44-year-old Colon could pitch his way into Rangers' rotation
- The Latest: Bill rolling back bank restraints moves forward
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Let's study it instead: Commissions can be policy graveyard
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Trump blocks Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Police seek man in university nursing student's death
- Tillerson says ex-spy's poisoning in UK 'clearly came from Russia,' vows it 'will trigger a response'
- US official: Maximum pressure on North Korea until progress
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- Heather Locklear charged with battery of first responders
- Red Sox could head into season with pitching uncertainty
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Tillerson casts poisoning as sign of more aggressive Russia
- Settlement reached in lawsuit of Syngenta GMO corn seed
- Preservation Hall gets back its signature sousaphone
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- UN official warns of humanitarian "catastrophe" in Venezuela
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- The Latest: Schiff says GOP walked away from responsibility
- Court official rules grandson can collect the body of cult leader Charles Manson from California morgue
- US judge: Fake ATF stings should become a relic of the past
- Badminton greats Lin and Chong Wei expect 40th face-off
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Slashed salaries: Walker to Yankees, Lynn starts with Twins
- Federer moves on, Stephens loses again at Indian Wells
- Alex Ovechkin joins NHL's exclusive 600-goal club
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Spain's Repsol opens first Mexico gas stations under reform
- In Kentucky, teacher discontent swells over pay and benefits
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Lawyers say Alabama death row inmate mentally incompetent
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Q&A: What's known of fatal shootings at California vets home
- No term limits could give Xi more sway on Hong Kong, Taiwan
- Sno-Cat resembling 'Dukes of Hazzard' car stolen in Colorado
- Reggie Jackson to have knee surgery Tuesday
- UN chief calls himself 'proud feminist,' urges men to follow
- Vesey, Zuccarello lead Rangers to 6-3 win over Hurricanes
- Ovechkin reaches 600 goals, Capitals beat Jets in overtime
- Fleury wins 400th, Golden Knights beat Flyers 3-2
- Jones scores twice, surging Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 5-2
- Taiwan film 'On Happiness Road' wins grand prize at Tokyo Anime Award Festival
- Westbrook's 20th triple-double leads Thunder past Kings
- Neil Walker, Yankees agree to $4M, 1-year deal
- Ovechkin reaches 600 goals as Capitals beat Jets 3-2
- US state of Wyoming looks to establish trade office in Taiwan
- Middleton has 24, Bucks send Grizzlies to 18th straight loss
- Harden helps Rockets to easy 109-93 win over Spurs
- Duchene scores twice, Sens stop Panthers' home win streak
- Harden's big 3rd quarter helps Rockets beat Spurs 109-93
- Nepal officials say plane crash at Kathmandu's airport a day earlier killed 49 people and injured 22
- 49 dead from plane that crashed while landing in Nepal
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Taiwan to introduce software to help foster US$1 billion startup
- Google to recruit talent for ambitious AI project in Taiwan
- Video shows California police helicopters colliding in 2012
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Japan calls for North Korean steps toward denuclearization
- China merges bank, insurance regulators to tackle risk
- Tourists turn polo players for a day in Argentina
- Latest nor'easter starts to slam storm-battered Northeast
- Tipped workers invoke #MeToo in fight to raise minimum wage
- Red envelopes at Taiwanese weddings subject to 'gift tax'
- China's Xi gains power with merger of anti-corruption bodies
- Blue-ribbon commissions often where touchy issues go to die
- DeVos interviews on school policy land flat with White House
- Things to Watch: Pennsylvania race offers November preview
- House panel's initial report says no collusion with Russia
- Under spotlight, special Pa. House race goes to voters
- Military reviews rules for helmet cams after Niger attack
- Trump's strong words on guns give way to political reality
- Taiwanese educators lured by China's '31 measures' must take care not to violate national security laws
- Monday's Major League Linescore
- Barbashev leads Blues to 4-2 win over Ducks
- Today in History
- $1.5B settlement in suit over Syngenta modified corn seed
- Summit raises hope North Korea will release 3 US detainees
- Previously withheld UCLA video shows heckling of Mnuchin
- Lillard, Blazers beat Heat 115-99 for 10th straight victory
- Fehr's 1st goal for Sharks helps fuel 5-3 win over Red Wings
- Official: Insurgents attacked police checkpoint, killing 5
- Southampton counts cost of selling star players year on year
- Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites
- U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrives in Afghan capital Kabul in unannounced visit
- Kings back in playoff position with 3-0 win over Canucks
- US Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Afghan capital
- Through Monday, March 12, 2018
- Líderes en la NBA
- Asia shares mixed on trade outlook, tighter China oversight
- Protests to await Trump's visit to California border
- 7 years of war have taken a high toll on Syria's children
- Southwest passengers leap from wing after emergency landing
- Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson
- Hawaii denies request for phone logs related to false alert
- Foreign skateboarder seen joyriding on back of moving bus in northern Taiwan
- Michelin's first-ever Taipei guide begins distribution Wednesday
- Taiwan's Presidential Office asks if former president Ma withheld files from 2015 Ma-Xi meeting
- Rebel group vows to fight and not leave Syria's Ghouta
- Dutch bank scraps CEO pay rise that sparked outrage
- Turkish bus hits truck, bursts into flames; 13 dead
- China will not attack Taiwan: former deputy defense minister
- After changing China's constitution, Xi calls for military loyalty to it
- Broncos going after free agent fix at quarterback
- 2018 Malaysian Enterprises Recruitment Fair in May seeks to attract Taiwanese grads
- Iranian parliament begins hearing on Minister of Labor
- English edition of Pope Francis book coming in August
- Turkish military says its troops, Syrian opposition fighters begin siege of Syrian Kurdish-held city
- Taiwan Railways Administration to issue NT$200 Taipei-Hualien train tickets for Tomb Sweeping Day holiday
- Southeast Asian ride-hailing app Grab expands into lending
- Bali to shush social media for Day of Silence
- The Latest: Turkey says it has laid siege to Afrin in Syria
- Foot injury rules Medvedeva out of figure skating worlds
- Convenience stores to pay out Taiwan receipt lottery winnings in goods
- No honeymoon: US relations, EU future challenge Merkel
- Explosion goes off near convoy of Palestinian prime minister during rare visit to Gaza, he was not harmed
- Car bomb kills 3 in southern Yemeni city of Aden
- Explosion strikes Palestinian PM's convoy in Gaza
- Taiwan reports 2nd most positive outlook among 44 countries for hiring in 2Q of 2018