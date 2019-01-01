英文新聞列表 English News List
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- North Korean flag flies in South before Olympic Games opens
- African leaders nearly demanded public apology from Trump
- National Hockey League
- Several Capitals players end droughts in 5-3 win over Flyers
- Holl scores in NHL debut as Maple Leafs blank Islanders 5-0
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Super Bowl security includes off-site screening, more police
- GOP lawmakers put medical skills to work after train crash
- LeBron gets 24, Cavs top Heat 91-89 in 1st game without Love
- Red Wings beat Sharks 2-1 in shootout
- Capitals rally past Flyers 5-3
- Lava spreads more than 2 miles from Philippine volcano
- Through Wednesday, January 31, 2018
- Korea expert Cha no longer considered for US envoy to Seoul
- New coach thinks Australia can survive World Cup group stage
- Taiwan aims to welcome 10.86 million international visitors in 2018
- Today in History
- Castro freezes Cuban private sector, throws future in doubt
- Suns guard Isaiah Canaan breaks ankle in gruesome injury
- New Hampshire's highest court will hear topless case
- Pelosi to target GOP tax overhaul at Massachusetts event
- Journalism award is rescinded over spanking allegations
- Vietnam veterans recall all-female Tet Offensive squad
- Months after possible exit, Di Maria is back in favor at PSG
- Trier, Ayton lead No. 9 Arizona over Washington State 100-72
- Cannabis capitalists exploit loopholes by 'gifting' the drug
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- FBI clashes with Trump, has 'grave concerns' on Russia memo
- Many people of color not won over by Trump call for unity
- Trump administration officials fan out to sell tax overhaul
- Reaction to Trump's immigration offer casts doubt on a deal
- FBI in public fight with Trump over releasing Russia memo
- Michigan police department to apologize regarding Nassar
- McCollum scores 50 in 3 quarters, Blazers beat Bulls 124-108
- Pakistani court disqualifies lawmaker for threatening judges
- Mominul out for 176 in Bangladesh 1st innings vs Sri Lanka
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Wisconsin girl to be sentenced for Slender Man stabbing
- Dallas man set to die for killing daughters, 9 and 6
- Taiwan's Yushan sees 10 cm of fresh snow
- UAE cyber firm DarkMatter slowly steps out of the shadows
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Canaan hurt but Suns stop skid with 102-88 win over Mavs
- Cambodian court again rejects bail for opposition leader
- Photo of the Day: Room with a view in Hualien
- Líderes en la NBA
- Taiwan ex-ambassador becomes chief of BOCA after e-passport debacle
- Anti-IS coalition says soldier dies in non-combat incident
- Beth Allen leads LET event in Australia, Cheyenne Woods 2nd
- Forget speedskating tradition. Here's the mad mass start!
- Polish Senate backs controversial Holocaust speech law
- Many in NHL just fine with vague injury descriptions
- Seoul downplays speculation over US ambassadorship
- Only on AP: For NFL players, racial profiling often personal
- McDaniels capitalizes on second stint with Brady, Belichick
- 2 Patriots delivered 2 of biggest Super Bowl defensive plays
- 'Devastated': NBA saddened by death of Rasual Butler
- California gauges snowpack amid dry winter
- India budget offers free cooking gas, health plan for poor
- Value of Taiwan's smart technology industry surpassed NT$1.1 trillion in 2017
- Beyonce photo captures grandmother's star-struck reaction
- Daimler reports record profit for 2017 on SUV, E-Class sales
- Petrol bomb hits Suu Kyi's house in Myanmar; no injuries
- US helps shore up Swiss drugs maker Roche in 2017
- UN official says Rohingya crisis has 'hallmarks of genocide'
- Hawaii's 'last princess' fights for control of her fortune
- 'Protect Sharks Man' threatens to poison those who eat shark fins in Taiwan
- Asian markets mixed after Fed keeps rate unchanged
- Rising oil prices help Shell more than double Q4 earnings
- 5 Things: What Yellen's Fed tenure will be remembered for
- Court of Arbitration for Sport rules that 28 Russian athletes to have Olympic doping bans lifted and results reinstated
- 28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted
- UK's May: EU nationals won't get same rights after Brexit
- Rozier's triple-double helps Celtics rout Knicks 103-73
- Russia says it thwarted presidential election day attack
- Taipei Labor Department announces mass business inspections for March 5
- Rights group says displaced Libyans can't return to Benghazi
- Sparta Prague goalkeeper Dubravka moves to Newcastle
- Lawyer: Russians whose doping bans were overturned will seek to compete at Pyeongchang Olympics
- German parliament debates migrant family reunification issue
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells AP she backs sanctions on North Korea while urging "de-escalation"
- Google Pixel smartphones coming to Taiwan soon
- Richard Branson announces Virgin Hotel for Scotland in 2020
- AP Interview: New Zealand urges North Korea 'de-escalation'
- Denmark's telecoms TDC to merge with Sweden's MTG television
- 5 Things: What Yellen's Fed tenure will be remembered for
- Nokia Q4 boosted by license fee, 2018 outlook bleak
- Editorial: Taiwan National Women’s League chooses path of self-destruction
- Germany urges release of detained China human rights lawyer
- IOC says 28 Russians who won Olympic doping case appeals are not sure to be invited to compete at Pyeongchang Games
- Turkey calls French warning about Syria an 'insult'
- UN mediator starts talks in Macedonia on dispute with Greece
- Afghanistan says it has proof attackers trained in Pakistan
- Tsai meets speaker of Solomon Islands parliament, eyes closer bilateral ties
- North Korean athletes arrive at South Korean airport for Winter Olympics
- Acclaimed Taiwan dance company to take center stage at Vancouver festival
- The Latest: IOC says Russians not definitely going to games
- The Latest: NKorean athletes arrive in SKorea for Olympics
- France's rail operator convicted of discrimination
- West Ham suspends official, investigates anti-Africa email
- South Sudan rebels vow 'guerrilla war' if peace talks fail
- 2012-2016: Taiwanese workers in China decreased, while numbers going to the US increased
- EU says asylum numbers dropped by almost half in 2017
- Dutch mining watchdog urges major cut in gas extraction
- Myanmar court refuses bail for reporters in secrets case
- Britain's May meets China's Xi on visit focused post-Brexit
- Gambia's president says recovery 'like carrying a mountain'
- Pope's briefing system under scrutiny after Chile gaffe
- United Arab Emirates opens world's longest zip line
- Navalny's spokeswoman sentenced to 5 days in custody
- The Latest: Israel views Polish vote with 'utmost gravity'
- Australia tightens foreign investment rules on power, farms
- The Latest: Turkish forces clear village in Syria's Afrin
- Fog and rain cancel training for final pre-Olympic downhills
- Kenyan journalists sleep in newsroom to avoid crackdown
- Turkey: Amnesty chairman ordered arrested again
- 4 elephants die of poachers' cyanide poisoning in Zimbabwe
- Pakistani politician, wife found dead at home in Karachi
- Kenya's High Court orders government to end shutdown of top TV stations over mock inauguration
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Taiwan ex-vice president considers run for Taipei mayor
- Berlusconi promises to return to campaign trail after rest
- The Latest: Kenya court orders government TV shutdown to end
- Charges dropped against longtime fugitive for 1993 slaying
- Russia to Cuba flight diverted to NJ after engine problem
- South Africa wins toss and bats in 1st ODI against India
- Finland's re-elected president sworn in for 6-year term
- Indian foreign minister visits Nepal before gov't change
- Jalibert, Palis make debuts in France team against Ireland
- NYC college creates state's first slavery history database
- Paris court hears Facebook 'censorship' case over nude art
- Putting on the Ritz: Paris hotel auctions luxury furniture
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- New Jersey town sued for closing shortcut near GW bridge
- IOC not promising Olympic places to Russian appeal winners
- Statue of late US Congressman Tom Lantos unveiled in Hungary
- Ferrari 2017 profits soar as sales near 8,400 vehicles
- US envoy for North Korea says military option 'not close'
- Up to 20 injured in gas explosion at Taiwan restaurant
- 'Cocaine cowboy' who hid for 26 years set to plead guilty
- Uhlaender: 'The integrity of sport' at stake over doping
- Spanish rapper tried for tweets allegedly exalting terrorism
- Ford workers, others, on strike in German wage dispute
- Zimbabwe to issue 99-year leases to remaining white farmers
- Husband charged in wife's strangling to face charges in NY
- Czech central bank raises interest rate amid booming economy
- Trump falsely claims most-watched State of Union
- Aubameyang departure is the latest in Dortmund's demise
- Jailed Catalan separatists take case to UN working group
- Israeli firm takes venture world with crowdfunding approach
- Egypt court sets date to rule on 'foreign funding' NGO case
- China debating whether to raise sunken Iranian oil tanker
- Man who made food run after hitting pedestrian pleads guilty
- First batch of direct-hiring OFWs from Davao arrives in Taiwan
- Logan Paul dealing with fallout from controversial blog post
- Jojo Moyes charms readers again in new novel, 'Still Me'
- UPS 4Q results top Wall Street's view, deliveries climb
- Ghana sisters blending style, tradition for Muslim women
- Top Democrat questions US meeting with Russian spy chiefs
- Turn on the tap: EU acts to improve water, reduce plastic
- German nationalist, Muslim convert: Politician is both
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Audiobook of actors reading Martin Luther King out April 3
- US worker productivity falls at 0.1 percent rate in fourth quarter while labor costs rise
- Swiss regulator bans Russia's Gazprombank affiliate from taking new private clients in wake of Panama Papers revelations
- Doctors warn of heart risk from some breast cancer therapies
- Protesters in Pakistan call for policeman's arrest
- US productivity falls at 0.1 percent rate in fourth quarter
- 2 Paws up! Arts venue invites dogs to canine-inspired films
- Highest-ranking career US diplomat to retire in blow to State Department
- Top career US diplomat to step down in blow to State Dept
- Ed Sheeran, Cardi B to play iHeartRadio Music Awards
- Swiss sanction Gazprombank in wake of Panama Papers leak
- Starbucks launches credit card, hoping to jolt sales
- $1.7M to injured Little League player hit by foul ball
- Canadian Senate passes bill to make anthem gender neutral
- Cape Town's water restrictions bring creative responses
- Mitsubishi recalls SUV and car models; belt can come loose
- 3 Syrians face terrorism charges in Germany
- World Cup organizers dismiss threat of locust plague
- January US auto sales expected to rise only a little
- Cuban man held by immigration authorities dies in custody
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly lower on Wall Street
- Secret service seizes documents from Australian broadcaster
- Lowe's to hand out bonuses, sweeten benefits amid tax cuts
- UN envoy: Macedonia spat could be resolved in coming months
- Italy: As election nears, film imagines Mussolini's comeback
- Bouchard beats Bogdan to reach Taiwan Open quarterfinals
- US construction spending up 0.7 percent in December
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 5 former Buchenwald guards face possible charges in Germany
- South Africa makes 269-8 in 1st ODI vs. India
- Cuba protests US internet task force
- Mladenovic, Goerges reach quarterfinals in St. Petersburg
- US stocks waver early on between small gains and losses
- Smart money moves for black Americans in financial distress
- The Latest: Federal appeals court won't stop Texas execution
- Official: US drone kills 26 Taliban in eastern Afghanistan
- 900 workers trapped in South African gold mine after outage
- US factories grew again in January but a bit more slowly
- UN agency asks Arab nations for funds after US aid cut
- F1 makes some changes to this year's time schedule
- Acrobat's 7-foot unicycle stolen at San Francisco airport
- New Jersey lawmakers recalling Roman empire in beach fight
- Kosovo-Bosnian businessman jailed for heroin trafficking
- 'Killer Choice' ekes out suspense despite puzzling stakes
- Madrid's defense a major cause of concern for Zidane
- Man who drove van into crowd outside London mosque convicted of murder
- Some elite skiers say 'No, thanks' to new Olympic team event
- Gasoline prices hiked sharply in Turkmenistan
- Austrian politician quits over neo-Nazi fraternity scandal
- Man convicted of murder over van attack on Muslims in London
- Brazil's chief justice: 'unacceptable' to attack judiciary
- Report: Police arrest women partaking in anti-hijab campaign
- Paisley sets pace at weather-interrupted Maybank event
- Vermont high school raises Black Lives Matter flag
- Moans, lack of support signal Conte's Chelsea future on line
- Fabbricini named emergency leader of Italy soccer federation
- Inter in crisis and sliding down the table
- NASA turns selfies by Mars rover into stunning self-portrait
- Broad global economic growth powers international fund flows
- All 30 MLB ballparks to have expanded netting by opening day
- Correction: Traders Indicted story
- Doctor jailed by ICE for 1992 misdemeanors may be released
- Long-term US mortgage up again as lending standards tighten
- The Latest: Man killed in train crash father of 1-year-old
- Britain under increasing pressure to ban antique ivory sales
- Buckle, husband of NBC broadcaster, out as Republic coach
- US: Puerto Rico lacked leadership, communication post-storm
- Latino group leader rebuked for backing Trump border plan
- The Latest: Trump urges GOP to vote on his immigration plan
- Q&A about Russian win in Olympic doping cases
- Charlie Walk skips 'The Four' finale after harassment claim
- 3 major entertainment firms merge into new venture, Valence
- The Latest: Trump has read GOP memo on FBI's Russia probe
- Mrs. Obama says 'lovely frame' in box during awkward handoff
- After returning home, Jagr says he's far from finished
- Column: Russian doping reprieve highlights IOC lack of spine
- Landmark case: Greek police win damages over fan violence
- Women to wear black in 'Time's Up' message at UK film awards
- US say recent chemical attacks in Syria suggest Assad government is developing new kinds of weapons
- Canada police dig for clues after landscaper tied to deaths
- Suspect arrested in shooting at Los Angeles middle school
- US says Syria may be making new types of chemical weapons
- Ryan making his 2nd test start for Ireland vs France in 6N
- Police: 2 students shot inside Los Angeles middle school classroom, female student suspect in custody
- 4 killed in clash between Mexican soldiers, suspects
- Turkey: Gas explosion damages tax office in Ankara
- Tax bill beginning to deliver bigger paychecks to workers
- Los Angeles Fire Department says 15-year-old boy wounded in middle school shooting is in critical condition
- Saudi, Emirati officials in Yemen to discuss recent clashes
- Another round: American whiskey makers toast strong sales
- The Latest: 1 victim is critical after LA school shooting
- The Latest: CIA defends meeting with Russian spy officials
- Newark officially regains schools control after 22 years
- Aptiv misses 4Q profit forecasts
- 3 in Ohio House want lawmaker to resign over crass remarks
- Portia de Rossi gives Ellen DeGeneres a gorilla sanctuary
- Lebanon blasts Israel over oil exploration near border
- Trump says Republicans had a bumper year
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- Argentina ballet dancers protest by performing in the street
- United joins Delta in tightening rules for comfort animals
- Maldives Supreme Court orders release of imprisoned politicians, including ex-president and ex-vice president
- The Latest: Nassar victim accepts apology from police
- Sears secures loans for a total of $210 million
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Taiwan Open Results
- Kansas hometown helps basketball legend Stiles fight cancer
- India beats South Africa by 6 wickets in 1st ODI
- Good Magic among 360 horses eligible for Triple Crown series
- South Africa vs India 1st ODI Scoreboard
- Climate change diet: Arctic sea ice thins, so do polar bears
- Attorneys general urge offshore drilling plan's cancellation
- The Latest: Girl in Slender Man stabbing awaits sentencing
- Oklahoma quakes tied to how deep wastewater is injected
- 4 migrants in Calais shot as French police break up melee
- St Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Bill Clinton launches aid effort for storm-hit Caribbean
- The Latest: Agency: 3 California counties in severe drought
- Nebraska personal information bill wins initial approval
- Correction: Earns-Hanover Insurance Group story
- Puerto Rico reports 78 killings in one of deadliest months
- Egypt starts radar scans for secret rooms behind Tut's tomb
- Study: Racist messages land on campuses in surging numbers
- Heat's Goran Dragic selected as All-Star replacement
- AP Explains: How historic wounds fuel Polish-Israel dispute
- UAE gives Johns Hopkins $50M for new stroke care institute
- Illinois high court says gun ban near parks unconstitutional
- Arizona lawmaker faces vote to kick him out over allegations
- Steelers' Shazier released from hospital after spinal injury
- Guess shares fall amid sexual misconduct charge
- 2 charged in Seattle with trying to smuggle guns to Turkey
- The Latest: UN wants Myanmar to allow probe of mass graves
- AP source: Pelicans to acquire Mirotic from Bulls
- Injured Arizona RHP Miller wins in arbitration; players 2-0
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Cass posts 4Q profit
- Trump to promote tax overhaul in Cincinnati Monday
- E!: Seacrest inquiry finds insufficient evidence for claim
- Timberlake rules out 'N Sync reunion at Super Bowl show
- Robert Wagner a 'person of interest' in Natalie Wood death
- Film academy announces special Oscar Concert in Los Angeles
- Strong January, strong year? A market maxim's record falters
- 2 more lawsuits accuse chicken producers of fixing prices
- Tillerson warns against China, Russia engagement in Americas
- Romney to announce Feb.15 if he'll seek Utah Senate seat
- UPenn scrubs Wynn name, rescind his and Cosby's degrees
- BC-GLF--Maybank Championship Scores
- Police: Utah man threatened ex, kids for days before slaying
- Lawyers: No privacy with Somalis suing for botched flight
- Top selling vehicles in the US in January
- Texas youth prison workers arrested amid abuse investigation
- Amazon's quarterly profit tops $1 billion for first time
- Palestinian president coming to UN to respond to Trump
- Visa profit jumps on strong holiday spending
- Apple, once again, has a bad case of the iPhone jitters
- PayPal and UPS stumble while eBay and Qorvo advance
- Google's AI push comes with plenty of people problems
- In New York, Trump infrastructure plan prompts questions
- Indians utility man Martinez tears Achilles, out 6 months
- Suge Knight attorney back on murder case a week after arrest
- Judge sentences Wisconsin girl to maximum 40 years in mental hospital in Slender Man stabbing case
- Woman: Daughter disciplined after same-sex prom invitation
- After surgery, Eagles fan frets: Did I miss the Super Bowl?
- Trump's a target at snow sculpting championship
- Mattel's 4Q results reflect Toys R Us woes, sales slide
- Austin Opera fires artistic director for alleged harassment
- Investigators discount political motive for GOP train crash
- How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday
- French leader says Tunisia's success impacts France, others
- Rodgers wants to play as long as Brady
- Marines see Afghan forces improve in Helmand battles
- Regulators reject hydropower project over tourism concerns
- Suarez scores as Barcelona beats Valencia 1-0 in Copa semis
- Business Highlights
- MLB would drop 2018 pitch clock if players agree to phase-in
- Judge again halts deportation of Christian Indonesians
- Man guilty of attempted murder in ambush shooting of officer
- Medicare tightens oversight of opioid prescriptions
- Rescuers try to save 100 saffron finches found in Peru bus
- Wrongful death suit against Jim Carrey dismissed
- The Latest: Sununu disappointed with Northern Pass rejection
- Gronkowski cleared to play in Super Bowl after concussion
- NY opera fires stage director for 'inappropriate behavior'
- Trump explains support for oil drilling in Arctic refuge
- Judge in Meek Mill case hires attorney, threatens lawsuit
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Super Bowl winners mostly lack star running backs these days
- 6N: Brunel makes bold flyhalf pick to try and upset Irish
- 6N: Depleted Wales still very familiar to Scotland skipper
- UN chief going to Olympics with disarmament and other heads
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- California prosecutors dropping, reducing pot convictions
- Stokes in England squad for New Zealand ODIs
- Recording academy announces task force for gender balance
- Editor: Guatemalan journalist found dead in cane field
- North Korea says US actions threaten inter-Korean relations
- 10 Things to Know for Friday
- Taiwan headline news
- Bill Haas shoots 64 to take Phoenix Open lead
- Girl in Slender Man stabbing sentenced to 40 years in mental hospital
- Democrats turn to former Kerry adviser for CEO job
- Hong Kong Lawmakers Ban Ivory In Historic Move To Protect Elephants
- Cuban state media say Fidel Castro's eldest son has killed himself
- The Latest: California moves to drop, cut pot convictions
- The Latest: Trump says Democrats are 'AWOL' on immigration
- PGA-Phoenix Open Scores
- PGA-Phoenix Open Par Scores
- Sheriff's official says Natalie Wood's drowning now being probed as 'suspicious death' after new witnesses came forward
- Cuba state media: Fidel Castro's son has killed himself
- Rise of 'morality schools' for Chinese women sparks outcry
- James Franco's high school removes his art after allegations
- The Latest: Natalie Wood's drowning now deemed 'suspicious'
- Judge finds woman not guilty of murder in Hawaii cliff crash that killed her identical twin sister
- Australian prime minister to visit the White House
- Twin acquitted of murder in Hawaii crash that killed sister
- Clashes in Maldives after court orders politicians released
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Explosion at restaurant caused by overturned propane tank
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Ward, Hurricanes beat Canadiens 2-0 for 3rd straight win
- National Hockey League
- Californian charged with killing driver in suicide attempt
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically wounded boy was accidental
- McElhinney stops 25 shots, Maple Leafs beat Rangers 4-0
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Griffin scores 24 in Detroit's 104-102 win over Memphis
- Hischier's late goal lifts Devils over Flyers 4-3
- Vietnam jails blogger for anti-state propaganda
- Rask makes 32 saves, leads Bruins over Blues 3-1
- Karlsson scores in OT to end Senators' skid at 6 games
- Where to watch the Super Bowl LII in Taipei
- Hischier's late goal lifts Devils over Flyers 4-3
- Consumer Alert: My Cafe instant coffee from Malaysia may contain poisonous chemicals
- Beal scores 25 in 2nd half as Wizards beat Raptors
- Griffin gets double-double as Pistons beat Grizzlies 104-102
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Carrefour Taiwan appoints Taiwanese national as CEO
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Butler scores 28 as Timberwolves beat Bucks 108-89
- Comey urges former FBI colleagues to 'take heart'
- James Harden leads Rockets past Spurs 102-91
- GOP train crash: Railroad crossing safety arms face scrutiny
- Texas executes former accountant for killing his two daughters while their mother listened on the phone
- CORRECTS: Chinese state media report 18 people hospitalized after minivan plows into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai
- Van carrying gas tanks plows into pedestrians in Shanghai
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Hot heads or cold feet? North Korea's mixed Olympic messages
- Taiwanese Olympic athletes headed to Pyeongchang, South Korea
- The Latest: Maldives opposition demands prisoners' release
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- January was hottest month ever recorded in New Zealand
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Shanghai police believe minivan crash was accident and not attack, say driver was smoking while transporting gas tanks
- Rinne, Forsberg lead Predators over Kings 5-0
- Perron's OT goal vs. Jets gives Golden Knights 34th win
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- The Latest: Police believe Shanghai crash was accidental
- Gogoro 2 Deluxe launches in Taiwan
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Rise of 'morality schools' for Chinese women sparks outcry
- Shore starts big second period to lift Stars over Coyotes
- Sony Corp. names Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida as president, replacing Kazuo Hirai, who becomes chairman
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Cuba skateboarders find new place to rip and roll
- 5 things to watch for in Friday's monthly US jobs report
- Eagles fans have extra reason to cheer at Wing Bowl
- US diplomat: Utah man jailed in Venezuela blocks dialogue
- Punxsutawney Phil's handlers prepare for new prognostication
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Compher scores overtime winner as Avalanche top Oilers 4-3
- University asks judge to dismiss white nationalist's lawsuit
- Sony taps CFO Yoshida as new president, replacing Hirai
- Paul Rudd to be roasted as Hasty Pudding Man of the Year
- Comey: Defends FBI, takes aim at 'weasels and liars'
- Super fan has been to every Super Bowl; '18 may be his last
- GOP legislators looking for a winning formula in 2018
- Lightning strike with 5 unanswered goals, zap Flames 7-4
- Trump set to defy FBI, allow release of classified memo
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Thailand bans smoking on 24 popular beaches
- Asian shares lower as investors mull earnings, yields weigh
- Prince is gone, but his spirit lives at Minnesota Super Bowl
- Authorities call off search for survivors from Pacific ferry
- Gaunce scores twice, Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2
- Through Thursday, February 1, 2018
- Senator seeks documents on Russia money links to the NRA
- Nassar hearing focused on Michigan gymnastics club to resume
- National Basketball Association
- De Silva, Mendis help Sri Lanka reach 295-1 at lunch
- National Basketball Association
- Nurses with a mission: Send older ER patients home with help
- RNC's McDaniel, candid but discreet, leading party of Trump
- Q&A: How a secret GOP memo became a bitter point of conflict
- Still a trickle, but refugees sick of exile return to Syria
- Emails: Pruitt monitored changes to EPA webpages on climate
- Likelihood of successful Chinese attack against Taiwan rising: RAND Corp.
- Davis Cup World Group: Germany leads 1-0 over Australia
- Strongest cold surge of winter set to drop mercury to 6 degrees in Taiwan
- Taiwan Rail Bike debuts in Miaoli
- Woman faces sentencing in killing of neighbor, theft of baby
- Honda's profit more than triples on sales growth, tax cut
- New witnesses emerge in actress Natalie Wood's 1981 drowning
- Líderes en la NBA
- Minjee Lee takes Vic Open lead, Cheyenne Woods shoots 80
- Nurses with a mission: Send older ER patients home with help
- Photo of the Day: Snowman in Shei-Pa National Park
- 12-year-old booked after accidental LA school shooting
- Tax issue pushes Deutsche Bank to third straight annual loss
- Taiwan ranked 13th globally in economic freedom
- Philippines: 3 deaths may be linked to dengue vaccinations
- US speedskaters have altitude adjustment for Winter Games
- AP Explains: What's behind the turmoil in the Maldives
- Trapped miners in South Africa evacuated after power outage
- US lawmakers nominate Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for Nobel Peace Prize
- Cuba state media: Fidel Castro's son has killed himself
- Party animal Arizona lawmaker expelled after #MeToo movement
- Indonesia to launch Taiwanese agriculture zone
- Snow art: Halfpipe quality can decide Olympic contests
- Long Super Bowl halftime forces teams to make adjustments
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Suspect in U Penn student's murder due in California court
- Oregon's top prosecutor convenes marijuana summit
- Method vs. Message: How sports can start a movement
- Nick Foles plans to become a pastor after football
- Second accusation of illegal Taiwan trade with North Korea this week
- Stone tools in India suggest earlier human exit from Africa
- Florida senators seek law enforcement help in Puerto Rico
- Primera Air launches service from Dulles to London
- Ballet teacher accused of sex misconduct will not be charged
- Imagine Dragons happy to not be singing in the cold
- Taiwan gaming company chief sentenced to 18 years in prison
- France sends more police to Calais after migrant gunfight
- Taiwanese police to change into navy-blue new uniform
- Exiled ex-president of Maldives tells AP that government must abide by Supreme Court ruling, free political prisoners
- Aussie anti-gay marriage opponent attends same-sex wedding
- French referee banned 3 months after kicking player
- Chihiro Iwasaki's original paintings on exhibit in Taipei
- AirAsia to crew Aceh flights with men only after hijab rule
- South Africa rugby coach Allister Coetzee leaves his post after two years
- Rwanda, Uganda trade claims over treatment of refugees
- AP Interview: Ksenia Sobchak makes Russian election glitter
- Coetzee out as Springboks coach after 2 years
- China orders microblog operators to tighten censorship
- Japan intensifies cultivation of quality ingredients from Chinese medicine
- Virgin Islands loses appeal at CAS to get Olympic entry
- French army: 2 military helicopters crash, at least 3 dead
- Kenyan police arrest lawyer who attended mock inauguration
- U.S. to sell Stinger missiles to Taiwan following M503 dispute
- Britain's May discusses trade barriers with China's Xi
- England's injury problems clear up for Six Nations opener
- Russian ex-governor gets 8-year prison sentence
- Australia tightens foreign investment rules on power, farms
- AstraZeneca reports boost in cancer drug sales
- Exiled former president of the Maldives says he'll run in presidential elections expected later this year despite unrest
- UN agency: 90 people feared drowned after smuggler's boat carrying mostly Pakistani migrants capsizes off Libyan coast
- Turkey: Rocket attacks from Syrian enclave wound 9 people
- Incumbent, leftist in Cyprus presidential election rematch
- Hot for teacher: Taiwanese netizens go gaga over sexy English tutor
- State pension fund to divest from Danish bank over Israel
- The Latest: 90 migrants feared drowned off Libyan coast
- China slams US lawmakers for nominating activists for prize
- Myanmar police nab suspect for bomb tossed at Suu Kyi's home
- An Olympic first: Vatican delegation to attend IOC Session
- Cuba state media: Fidel Castro's son has killed himself
- Serbian inmates care for stray dogs while serving time
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
- Hertha Berlin offers fans a tattooed lifetime ticket
- May denies UK must choose between EU access, trade freedom
- LA school shooting was accidental, 12-year-old in custody
- Robots make coffee at new cafe in Japan's capital
- UN: 90 migrants feared drowned after boat capsizes off Libya
- Benign tumor found in lung of Danish queen's husband
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 2/5/2018
- UN court: Nicaragua must pay Costa Rica environmental costs
- UK allows doctors to make babies with DNA from 3 people
- Afghan forces uncover IS hideout house in Kabul district
- Cambodian Cabinet endorses law outlawing insulting king
- Macron expected to join Rihanna on education work in Senegal
- England 8-wicket winner in T20 tour match vs PM XI
- Afghan president slams Pakistan for harboring Taliban
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- The Latest: Trump accuses FBI, DOJ of favoring Dems
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- No timetable for Japanese food imports: Taiwan
- Indonesia police probe Aceh abuse of transgender women
- Blatter hints at new evidence to challenge 6-year FIFA ban
- Egypt welcomes US designation of 2 groups as 'terrorist'
- WADA says CAS ruling creates 'very chaotic' situation
- Bib campaign against sex abuse captures US skiers' attention
- N. Korea Olympic skaters begin training in South; 1 injured
- South Africa's Zuma faces another no confidence vote Feb. 22
- Merck reports 4Q loss
- Course conditions cancel training for pre-Olympic downhills
- Greek court refuses to extradite Turkish man, citing risks
- Florida ER nurse in viral video: 'Wash your stinking hands'
- Putin presides at events marking end of Stalingrad battle
- British man with anti-Muslim views sentenced to at least 43 years in prison for fatal van attack near London mosque.
- Progress on German government talks as deadline looms
- Spain extradites suspect thought to be spam kingpin to US
- 2 arrested in clashes between Maldives police and opposition supporters urging government to release political prisoners
- Man who attacked London Muslims imprisoned for over 40 years
- Lebanon displays stolen ancient artifacts returned from US
- Westwood one shot behind Maybank leaders after 11 birdies
- Tarana Burke, #MeToo founder, working on a book
- Polish leader honors Holocaust victims, Poles who aided Jews
- EU worried about erosion of rule of law in Turkey
- France opens rape inquiry of Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan
- Japan and Italy even at 1-1 in Davis Cup
- Russian court keeps Norwegian man in jail on spying charges
- Egypt bulldozes zone by Sinai airport, displacing thousands
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US employers added 200,000 jobs in January, paychecks rose at fastest pace in 8 years
- Exxon misses Street 4Q forecasts
- US added 200K jobs in January, pay up by most in 8 years
- German states want to cut public funding for far-right party
- Multi-vehicle crash kills 11 in Egypt's Minya province
- US slaps arms embargo on South Sudan, urges UN to do same
- Hundreds stuck in DR airport after airline suspended
- Mitsubishi issues recalls for loose sunroofs, brake trouble
- Wang overpowers Bouchard to reach Taiwan Open semifinals
- Body found hidden at Massachusetts home formally identified
- Victim's father tries to attack disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar in Michigan courtroom, tackled by bailiffs
- Unsettled Mahrez to miss 2nd straight game for Leicester
- Head of Caribbean-NY cocaine ring gets 20-year prison term
- Cavs' Love out 2 months with broken hand, avoids surgery
- The Latest: Judge: Victims' father tries to attack Nassar
- Vatican nixes former Irish president from Women's Day event
- Bank executive, husband plead guilty to embezzling $2.7M
- Chevron misses 4Q profit forecasts
- AP PHOTOS: Greek workshop recreates ancient masterpieces
- Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open lower
- Mattis says US has no evidence of Syrian use of sarin gas
- Dell considers VMware purchase, going public again
- James Ivory, 89, may set an Oscar record. He'd rather work.
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Oct. 12 wedding date set for Britain's Princess Eugenie
- Italy bosses speak to Mancini about becoming Azzurri coach
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Oldest nuke plant in the US closing a year ahead of schedule
- Mexicans living abroad send home a record $28.8 billion
- MOFA denies knowledge of reported plan to lift Japanese food ban
- Greece: Minister gets death threat over Macedonia name talks
- Tech companies lead stocks sharply lower in early trading
- Super Bowl Ads shy from politics and mind their manners
- Taking aim at Iran, US hits Hezbollah with new sanctions
- Marquee signings could be solutions, problems for EPL powers
- CORRECTS: Trump admin hits Hezbollah's financial network with new sanctions to undermine Iran's overseas influence
- 10 ads that stand out during Super Bowl 52
- Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump
- Panathinaikos risks 1-season UEFA ban for unpaid debts
- Groundhog Day report: Flu's worsening shadow blanketing US
- Davis Cup: Netherlands leads holder France 1-0
- Russian astronauts take spacewalk to upgrade station antenna
- All or nothing: Goggia's risky style is irresistible
- Right-to-work holdouts face new efforts to change labor laws
- Man charged in Lebanese neighbor's death will not testify
- Chicago Cubs co-owner to become GOP finance chair
- Vodafone in early talks with Liberty Global on buying assets
- Yellen lands new job at Brookings Institution
- White House declassifies GOP memo on Russia probe, clearing way for House panel to release allegations of FBI misconduct
- Turkey: Tax office blast caused by bomb, attacker killed
- Trump on newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses: 'A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves'
- Theater veteran and 'Mad About You' actor Louis Zorich dies
- As Olympics approach, Trump tries to pressure North Korea
- Asked if he has confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump says: 'You figure that one out'
- Prominent baseball agent suggests spring training boycott
- Review: Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa deliver fiery, deep covers
- UEFA bans Israel defender in Champions League doping case
- Myanmar government denies report of mass graves
- Connecticut paper claps back at Rhode Island paper's diss
- Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl now faces deportation
- Tight job market benefits seniors and less-educated workers
- The Latest: Oregon's top prosecutor holds marijuana summit
- Where Americans found jobs: Construction and health care
- Judge: 'No way' she'll punish father of three Nassar victims who tried to attack disgraced doctor in Michigan court
- GOP-led House intelligence panel releases a memo alleging the FBI abused government surveillance in its Russia probe
- TV crew pleads not guilty in fake bomb threat at airport
- Militant hideout found in Afghan capital shows security woes
- Grand jury finds police in deadly highway shooting justified
- Moss, Owens, Bruce: quite the wideout collection
- Exxon, Chevron report sharply higher 4Q profit on tax gains
- Viva Forever? Ex-Spice Girls meet up amid reunion rumors
- Businessman in skiing fraud case agrees to pay back $81M
- RNC sides with Trump ban of transgender people in military
- Lost on ice: Where have figure skating's rivalries gone?
- YouTube begins flagging videos backed by governments
- Accuser to Nassar: 'You are a disgrace to our profession'
- Groups sue to overturn Alaska petroleum reserve lease sale
- Trump punts on question of who will win the Super Bowl
- Brazil's Temer says he hopes flagship social program ends
- Slow starters: Pats have no 1st quarter SB points with Brady
- Iranian lawmaker say 5,000 arrested during January protests
- UN chief: Denuclearization of Korean peninsula is objective
- UK film academy ousts Harvey Weinstein over sex abuse claims
- Nacional probed after fans mock Chapecoense plane crash
- Chung to skip New York Open because of blisters injury
- UN says Libya's Tawergha families barred from returning home
- The Latest: Ammo dealer: Vegas gunman raised no suspicions
- Landmark modernist home on Long Island Sound for sale
- Super Bowl 52 might come down to Gronk or Ertz
- Fired FBI Director James Comey slams secret GOP memo as 'dishonest and misleading,' asks: 'That's it?'
- Mutko: Russians deserve to be treated as 'clean and honest'
- Ammo dealer says Las Vegas gunman raised no suspicions
- Matsuyama withdraws from Phoenix Open with left wrist injury
- Watching Sunday's Super Bowl online gets easier this year
- Colorado adds 2 rigs as US rig count falls to 946
- Avalanche kills 3 Indian army soldiers in Kashmir
- Recalls this week: pain cream, chain saws, infant clothes
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Dow Jones industrial average falls 500 points, extending a weeklong slump
- White House: GOP memo 'raises serious concerns' about 'integrity of decisions' at FBI, Justice Department
- The Latest: Sentencing underway in pregnant neighbor death
- Trump nuclear doctrine is mostly in line with Obama plan, but more aggressive toward Russia
- West Ham recruitment head fired for block on African players
- Trump nuclear doctrine takes tougher stance on Russia
- Chile says 3 youth soccer players killed in bus crash
- Vote in Ecuador turns into heated showdown on term limits
- The Latest: Gun in LA school shooting went off in backpack
- Alaska lawmaker accused of hitting woman is resigning
- US Olympic sliders: Red, white, blue _ and a green beret
- North Dakota woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she could keep the baby gets life in prison without parole
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- New York Red Bulls sign Venezuelan MF Cristian Casseres Jr.
- NBA's Warriors to replace 'Red Panda's' stolen $25k unicycle
- Review: Calexico apocalyptic but hopeful on 9th studio album
- Liukin steps down as US women's gymnastics team coordinator
- John Mellencamp takes a knee for Black Lives Matter
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- The Latest: College student's killing spurs push for changes
- Brady and numbers point to another Patriots Super Bowl win
- Mexico: Relationship with US closer than assumed
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Text of declassified GOP memo targeting FBI's Russia probe
- Tunisian media protest pressure to whitewash police actions
- US senators seek action on child abuse allegations in Haiti
- The Latest: Attorney: Accused Alaska lawmaker innocent
- Eagles have the right formula to upset Patriots
- Wozniacki falls to Kasatkina in St. Petersburg quarters
- Finland's president Niniisto announces the birth of a son
- Family's dog turns up 10 years after vanishing from home
- Trump hails immigration plan at homeland security meeting
- Stocks end sharply lower, extending a weeklong slide, as the Dow Jones industrial average drops more than 600 points
- Brazilian judge orders da Silva's passport returned to him
- Issa Rae says female creative voices have been amplified
- Argentine coach threatened at gunpoint by bench player
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Lupita Nyong'o cheers #Me Too and Time's Up movements
- Dallas cops told sniper explosive-strapped robot had a phone
- US forward Rubio Rubin signs with Mexico's Tijuana
- Documents show 4 current California state lawmakers faced sexual misconduct complaints and none was punished
- Texas youth prison guards allegedly choked teen unconscious
- Clerk gets probation in unarmed teen's death during heist
- New data: child abuse deaths rise, notably in Texas, Indiana
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Review: Timberlake is a man lost in the woods on new album
- Apple and Alphabet skid while Amgen and Edwards jump
- Critics want end to Arkansas 'Babe Bracket' of women in TV
- Trump nominee for ambassador to Singapore withdraws
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Peaking for the Olympics: Vonn confident at last WCup race
- New twists in probe of Natalie Wood's mysterious 1981 death
- BC-US--Index, US
- Batshuayi stars on Dortmund debut with 2 goals and an assist
- How major US stock indexes fared on Friday
- The Latest: Groups sue to void Alaska oil lease sales
- Thauvin nets hat trick as Marseille beats Metz 6-3 to go 2nd
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- What the GOP memo says (and doesn't say)
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Personal assistant says Utah billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. has died at age 80
- BC-GLF--Maybank Championship Scores
- St Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Taiwan Open Results
- Davis Cup Results
- Business Highlights
- 2 wrongfully convicted immigrants face uncertain future
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Jon Huntsman Sr., Utah billionaire and philanthropist, dies
- APNewsBreak: Man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas shooter charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Minneapolis team keeps immigrants informed during Super Bowl
- Best Buy to hand out bonuses to workers
- Researchers find thousands of Maya structures in Guatemala
- Lands stripped from Utah monuments open to claims, leases
- Another 2,000 Kentuckians could lose disability benefits
- Federal Reserve imposes new penalties on Wells Fargo
- Pence stumps for GOP candidate in 1st '18 congressional race
- Djokovic says he had 'medical intervention' on right elbow
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- The Latest: Vermont governor thankful for help in fraud case
- UN experts: North Korea flouts UN sanctions earning millions
- Ex-Hawaii employee who sent missile alert says he's devastated for causing panic, but he believed it was real attack
- Bucks' Brogdon to be sidelined up to 8 weeks with injury
- BC-AP--AP Sports Digest, AP
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Real Sociedad routs Deportivo 5-0 in Spanish league
- Real Sociedad routs Deportivo 5-0 in Spanish league
- Hawaii man says he's devastated about sending missile alert
- US takes 2-0 lead over Serbia in 1st round of Davis Cup
- Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau share Phoenix Open lead
- AirAsia to crew Aceh flights with men only after hijab rule
- Hawaii man says he's devastated about sending missile alert
- Maduro picked as Venezuela's socialist party candidate
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Kemba's 41, fast start help Hornets beat Pacers 133-126
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Kessel, Malkin lead surging Penguins past Capitals, 7-4
- DeRozan's shooting lifts Raptors over Blazers 130-105
- Lopez helps Lakers edge Nets 102-99 in return to Brooklyn
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Bucks hold off Knicks 92-90 in Parker's return
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Cold alert issued for Taiwan over weekend
- 76ers get in on Philly's Super Bowl bash with win over Heat
- Eagles starting D-lineman Tim Jernigan returns to practice
- Staal scores twice as Wild top Golden Knights 5-2
- Super sub: Rozier powers Celtics past Hawks, 119-110
- Photo of the day: 8.6 cm of snow seen on Yushan
- National Basketball Association
- Through Friday, February 2, 2018
- Rookie Mitchell scores 40, Jazz rout Suns 129-97
- Regent Taipei presents Japanese Kakiyasu Beef from 2/9
- Davis' 43 points lead Pelicans past Thunder 114-100
- Malkin, Kessel lead Penguins to 7-4 win over Capitals
- DeRozan, Raptors roll past Blazers, improve to 20-4 at home
- Today in History
- Gay marriage ruling boosts evangelical in Costa Rica vote
- What the GOP memo says (and doesn't say)
- 'That's it?' Fired FBI chief Comey scoffs at GOP memo
- Trump taking tougher stance on Russia nuclear threat
- N. Korea skaters draw applause during Olympic practice
- Marines seek young, tough recruits in Super Bowl ad
- Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom
- Not all details in GOP memo help undercut Mueller probe
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - February 02
- Palestinian-American brings #MeToo campaign to West Bank
- Sri Lanka reach 612-4 at lunch, day 4 against Bangladesh
- China will collapse in 2031: retired Taiwan diplomat
- Durant scores 33, Warriors hold off Kings 119-104
- Líderes en la NBA
- Central Weather Bureau names Taiwan’s rainiest place
- Puerto Rico beats Mexico in the Caribbean Series
- Davis Cup World Group: Germany 2, Australia 1 after doubles
- Creating co-ed team saved season for tiny West Texas school
- Michigan State gymnastics team tries to move on from Nassar
- San Diego couple gets to sleep at stadium on Super Bowl eve
- Taiwan president might visit African and Caribbean allies in 2018
- India cruises to 8-wicket win over Australia in U-19 final
- Australia wins toss, to bowl 1st vs NZ in 1st T20
- Minjee Lee keeps Vic Open lead, Cheyenne Woods 5 behind
- Taiwan’s Lala Mountain sees snow and road closure
- Greek Cypriots to vote in runoff in hopes of peace deal
- With the flu, Pink powers through pre-Super Bowl concert
- Taiwan health insurance shows deficit
- Taipei archbishop dismisses speculation about China-Vatican ties
- Taiwan President takes selfie with Hello Kitty farm
- Campillo, Frittelli lead Maybank, Westwood in contention
- Lady Gaga cancels European tour dates due to 'severe pain'
- Fiji, NZ, Kenya and South Africa top pools at NZ Sevens
- US skiers Johnson, Vonn lead downhill training before race
- Cape Town's water crisis highlights city's rich-poor divide
- Watabe wins 4th straight Nordic combined World Cup event
- Girl power: Spice Girls confirm plans to work together again
- Maldives president fires 2nd police chief in 3 days
- Italian police say drive-by shooting has left wounded in central city of Macerata; citizens warned to stay indoors
- Italy takes 2-1 lead over Japan in Davis Cup
- Drive-by shooting in Italy; citizens urged to stay indoors
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Italian police say victims of drive-by shootings in the central city of Macerata are all foreigners
- Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo
- The Latest: Victims in Italy shootings all foreigners
- Australia vs. New Zealand T20 scoreboard
- Italian city officials have confirmed that a suspect in drive-by shootings in central Italy has been apprehended
- Rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria heavily bombed
- Russians rally to remember Stalingrad, support athletes
- Babos advances to Taiwan Open finals with win over Wang
- Taiwan's top leaders not slated to visit allies: Presidential Office
- Amish or not, sellers and buyers pony up at horse auction
- UK says new powers signal crackdown on illicit wealth
- In drug crisis hotbed, hoping for action on Trump's words
- Italian mayor says 6 wounded, 1 of them seriously, in shootings in central city of Macerata
- When is a bribe not a bribe? NYC mayor says he did no wrong
- Vonn beats rival Goggia for bittersweet 80th World Cup win
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Oops: City loses insurance policy in wrongful imprisonment
- Government asks judge to toss suit by ex-Trump campaign head
- Afghan, Pakistan officials meet in Kabul to talk differences
- German intel chief: North Korea used embassy for procurement
- French film distributor comes to Woody Allen's defense
- Thousands march to demand more money for UK health service
- The Latest: Syrian activists say rebels downed a warplane
- Leader City drops points for only 4th time in Burnley draw
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- AP Newsbreak: Harassment claims target 4 Missouri lawmakers
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- Bahamian man survives drifting in Atlantic Ocean for 16 days
- Judge temporarily halts deportation of Indonesian Christians
- Lueftner, Moioli win snowboard cross World Cup races
- Dennis Edwards, Temptations singer for 2 decades, dies at 74
- Suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan kills 3 soldiers
- Peele, Gerwig and Del Toro vying for Directors Guild Award
- Prisoners to use seized pot-growing kit on food for poor
- Families sue Chiquita over deaths of Americans in Colombia
- Corsican nationalists protest ahead of French leader's visit
- 6N: Wales 34, Scotland 7
- 2nd Zumwalt-class stealth destroyer passes sea test
- Pakistan: Gunmen kill singer for refusing to go with them
- Police: 5-year-old girl burned in voodoo ritual; 2 charged
- Davis Cup: Spain wins doubles to lead Britain 2-1
- IOC review panel to look again at 15 Russian athletes
- Bayern beats Mainz 2-0 for 18-point Bundesliga lead
- Interest rate worries send jolt through stock market
- German FM to Poland: We will counter distortions of history
- 6N: Wales wallop overhyped Scotland 34-7
- Sanchez nets first Man U goal, leader City drops rare points
- Davis Cup: France wins doubles to lead Netherlands 2-1
- Cyclist hurt after Portland's Naked Bike Ride sues for $566K
- Brighton's turmoil continues with 3-1 loss to Brighton
- Trump seized on what memo could mean even before reading it
- Trump seized on what memo could mean even before reading it
- No Mahrez again as Leicester held by Swansea in EPL
- Tande beats Freitag to win ski jumping World Cup
- Snoop Dogg has busy Super Bowl week as DJ, gospel singer
- Southampton moves out of drop zone, deepens West Brom woes
- Bournemouth inflicts 1st loss for Stoke manager Paul Lambert
- Sanchez nets on home debut for Man U win vs Huddersfield
- Eibar routs Sevilla 5-1, Betis tops Villarreal in Spain
- The Latest: Pakistan death toll in suicide blast rises to 11
- Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino
- Man U manager Mourinho says atmosphere quiet at Old Trafford
- Turkey says eight soldiers killed near Syrian Kurdish enclave in deadliest day so far since Afrin operation started
- Anti-LGBTQ Christian group buys shuttered gay bar building
- Capitals' Oshie fined $5,000 for cross-check to Letang
- Six Nations Glance
- 6N: Ireland 15, France 13
- Davis Cup Results
- Teacher accused of assaulting student over pledge to flag
- Poland's top politician backs divisive Holocaust bill
- Israeli who seized top Nazi figure lauds German nationalists
- Neymar scores again as French leader PSG wins at Lille 3-0
- Mexico: 300 migrants found in dangerously cramped trucks
- Sexton dropped goal beats France in 83rd minute
- Ramsey treble, 3 Mkhitaryan assists as Arsenal routs Everton
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Sydney FC beats Wellington 4-0 in A-League
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Thieves swipe $165K in jewelry from John Stamos' fiancee
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 6N: Gatland predicted comfy win over Scotland
- Palestinians say Israeli army kills 19-year-old rock thrower
- Defenseman Petry scores twice, Canadiens top Ducks 5-2
- Comeback Kings: Patriots thrive at late-game playoff rallies
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- 2019 Rugby World Cup Pools
- Dozens assaulted by Nassar while FBI knew about allegations
- NFL Playoff Glance
- NFL Playoff Glance
- Uruguay qualifies for 2019 Rugby World Cup
- Hoffman lifts Senators to shootout victory over Flyers
- Inter's winless streak extended by 1-1 draw with Crotone
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- The Latest: Weinstein considers legal action against Thurman
- Giles, Hechavarria win arbitration cases, Osuna loses
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- US. Kazakhstan advance to Davis Cup quarterfinals
- Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake
- Porto beats Braga 3-1 to remain undefeated in Portugal
- Gassiev KOs Dorticos to unify IBF, WBA cruiserweight titles
- Law firm helps with sex misconduct inquiry into Steve Wynn
- NY governor 'ashamed' at failure of US to help Puerto Rico
- Warren Buffett attends commissioning of newest Navy warship
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Ryan tweets about a $1.50 paycheck boost, then deletes it
- Rickie Fowler birdies last 3 holes to take Phoenix Open lead
- Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens lead eight-man class elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering a stroke
- Dog teams depart Fairbanks for start of Yukon Quest race
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Colombia opens border shelter for Venezuelans fleeing crisis
- Brady wins MVP, Rams get 3 awards, Allen comeback player
- Victims’ dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom
- Two earthquakes hit Hualien
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Porter, Wizards ease to 115-98 victory over Magic
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Pistons win again with Griffin, 111-107 over Heat
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Zajac has 2 goals and assist as Devils beat Penguins 3-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Hutton stops 27 shots in Blues' 1-0 win over Sabres
- Oladipo, Bogdanovic lead Pacers over 76ers, 100-92
- Taiwanese bakers compete at “Masters de la Boulangerie” championship
- Rask extends success streak, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-1
- Eberle, Nelson rally Islanders past Blue Jackets, 4-3
- From hoops to links to the rink, Gannon provides the voice
- Hellebuyck gets 5th shutout, Jets beat Avalanche 3-0
- Huberdeau's late goal lifts Panther over Red Wings, 3-2
- Report: Blast at China chemical plant kills 4
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- AP PHOTOS: Lion dance in Singapore ahead of Lunar New Year
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Trump to pull nomination of top environmental adviser
- Benn leads 4-goal 2nd period as Stars beat Wild 6-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Rockets blast LeBron, disconnected Cavs 120-88
- Hostile homecoming for ex-rebel seeking Colombia presidency
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- Paul, Rockets roll to fourth straight win, rout Cavs 120-88
- Winter mountain traffic updates
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Davis Cup World Group: Germany beats Australia 3-1
- Fiala, Rinne help Predators beat struggling Rangers, 5-2
- Butler scores 30 to lead Wolves past Pelicans, 118-107
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Jokic makes go-ahead 3-pointer, Nuggets top Warriors 115-108
- Rubio's season-high 34 leads Jazz by Spurs, 120-111
- Same-sex marriage a key issue as Costa Ricans go to polls
- Trump cites memo as evidence he's in the clear
- Hachimura leads No. 14 Gonzaga over BYU 68-60
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Mavericks use big run in fourth quarter to rally past Kings
- WildAid and model Hannah Quinlivan urge the public to not eat shark fins
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Minjee Lee wins Ladies European Tour event in Australia
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Bangladesh within 13 runs of Sri Lanka on final day
- Buzzer beater: Washington upsets No. 9 Arizona 78-75
- Gourde, Lightning jump to big lead in 4-2 win over Canucks
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Monahan scores in OT, Flames beat Blackhawks 4-3
- Kuemper gets 10th career shutout, Kings beat Coyotes 6-0
- Through Saturday, February 3, 2018
- Conservative vs independent in Cyprus presidential runoff
- Cuba beats Mexico and is 2-0 in the Caribbean Series
- Pakistani Taliban claim attack that killed 11 soldiers
- Zajac's 3 points lead Devils past Penguins 3-1
- The Latest: Guillermo del Toro wins top directing award
- Public advised to seek designated drivers to stay safe and avoid DUI during CNY holiday
- Norway's Schmid wins Nordic combined World Cup event
- Ma Ying-jeou passes out red envelopes
- India wins toss and bowls against South Africa in 2nd ODI
- Fiji beats South Africa 24-17 to win New Zealand Sevens
- Talks on creating German coalition govt enter final round
- Babos beats Kozlova to win Taiwan Open
- Maldives attorney general says court can't oust president
- J. Lo shout-outs A-Rod, covers Prince at pre-Super Bowl show
- Outside Yemen's rebel-held capital, stalemated war rages on
- Iran says Trump's hostility to nuclear deal scares investors
- Single-digit temperatures, snow on high mountains and rain in low lying areas in northern Taiwan
- Child abductions rise amid South Sudan's grinding civil war
- Bangladesh-Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
- Two people killed, three injured in eastern Taiwan house fire
- Almost 200 rare books to be auctioned at Taipei book fair
- Roadside bomb in Sinai kills 2 Egyptian security forces
- Protesters gather in Athens for Macedonia name rally
- IOC chief calls CAS ruling 'extremely disappointing'
- Trump claims memo ‘totally vindicates’ him in Russia probe
- Israel to legalize settlement outpost deep in West Bank
- Sharma wins second European Tour title in Malaysia
- South Africa all out for 118 against India in 2nd ODI
- Fognini powers Italy to Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals
- Israel begins distributing deportation notices to Africans
- Switzerland halts bus with 1.6 tons of snow on roof
- Child abductions rise amid South Sudan's grinding civil war
- North Korea slams Trump's State of the Union address
- Nigerian wounded in racist attack: I've lost peace of mind
- Spain: Several migrants found dead off Moroccan coast
- Crash between Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in South Carolina leaves at least 2 dead, more than 50 injured
- EU official warn US on trade: EU will hit back if needed
- South Carolina train crash leaves at least 2 dead, 50 hurt
- The Latest: Italian police: No remorse from far-right gunman
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- UK's May under pressure as Conservatives at war over Brexit
- Koreas' combined women's hockey team debuts in friendly
- Iran confirms it granted brief leave to ailing US citizen
- This is a test
- Trial of Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi postponed to Feb. 13
- Islamic State attacker shows intersection of crime, terror
- Q&A: On immigration, bridging partisan gap will be hard
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Latest: 62 go to hospitals after S Carolina train crash
- Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan's Hualien
- The Powell era at the Fed seems sure to face some turbulence
- A snapshot of Jerome Powell, who becomes Fed chairman Monday
- South Africa vs. India 2nd ODI scoreboard
- Heavy rain in Albania causes rivers to overflow; 1 dead
- Injured Swansea duo Fer, Bony to miss rest of season
- Heavy snow knocks downs thousands of trees in Moscow; 1 dead
- U.S. Geological Survey says a shallow, magnitude-6.1 earthquake has struck just off Taiwan's east coast
- Vonn records 81st win ahead of Olympics
- Strong earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Saakashvili leads rally against Ukrainian president, ex-ally
- State Police say a trooper was killed in a traffic accident
- Seoul officials say North Korea will send its nominal head of state to South Korea this week amid Olympic cooperation
- Brady wins MVP, Rams get 3 awards, Allen comeback player
- The Latest: Priebus: I never felt Trump wanted Mueller fired
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Swiss ballet competition showcases young dancers' skills
- Woman at top of her game seeks girls with a cyber-aptitude
- New Jersey could be first state to ban menthol cigarettes
- Iran sentences suspect to 6 years for nuclear espionage
- Seoul: N. Korea to send nominal head of state to S. Korea
- Official: 13 Pakistanis on boat capsized off Libyan coast
- Billionaire takes a property tax stand over pooping geese
- Exit poll from runoff election shows Cyprus' conservative president has won another 5-year term
- Yemen rebels say Saudi airstrike on police building kills 8
- Trump era throws wrench into grad students' hopes for unions
- Forfang gets ready for Olympics with ski jump win in Germany
- Palace draws 1-1 with Newcastle in Premier League
- The Latest: Exit poll predicts Cyprus president re-elected
- Most suspended Ohio State fraternities resume recruitment
- Trump seized on what memo could mean even before reading it
- AP Exclusive: US Rep visits El Salvador to meet deported man
- Turkey's president to meet Pope Francis, discuss Jerusalem
- New Test
- Police investigate death of toddler found on porch in Ohio
- Leaders Vaultier, Moioli win snowboard cross World Cup races
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Higuain scores hat trick in seven-goal Juventus rout
- President of Cyprus takes 14-point lead over left-leaning challenger with more than half of runoff votes counted.
- WTA Taiwan Open Results
- St Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- BC-GLF--Maybank Championship Scores
- India and Pakistan trade accusations over deadly shooting
- 6N: England beats Italy 46-15
- Cyprus' state-run broadcaster says the challenger in the country's runoff presidential election has conceded defeat.
- SpaceX's hot new monster rocket ready for first test flight
- Frankfurt loses 3-0 in Augsburg, misses chance to go 2nd
- 7 weeks later, 'Jumanji' is no. 1 at box office
- Current, former presidents at odds in Ecuador referendum
- Davis Cup: Mannarino beats Haase to put France into QFs
- Barcelona avoids 2nd loss to Espanyol with late Pique goal
- 'Coco' sweeps Annie Awards with 11 wins
- Minority groups in Poland decry aggression, anti-Semitism
- State cancels lease at site of salmon net-pen collapse
- Q&A: Ride-hailing service Lyft's product chief Tali Rapaport
- England starts 6 Nations defense by crushing Italy 46-15
- 6N: France has 3 players out injured for Scotland game
- France: French, Turkish leaders discuss Syria 'road map'
- Yellen disappointed not to get a second term as Fed chair
- Kane scores late penalty, Spurs snatch 2-2 draw at Liverpool
- AP source: Struggling Cavs not planning to fire coach Lue
- Ngbakoto's stunning first goal as Guingamp beats Rennes 1-0
- 'Poor People's Campaign' readies nationwide mobilization
- Survey: Most residents in struggling US areas respect police
- Tillerson says US considers Venezuela oil sale restrictions
- England scrum-half Youngs in doubt for rest of 6 Nations
- A raucous Google-Uber fight is finally heading to trial
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Giannis leaves early, but Bucks rout Nets 109-94
- Kane reaches 100 Premier League goals in dramatic style
- Wright scores 15 points as Raptors beat Grizzlies 101-86
- Horford hits at buzzer, Celtics top Trail Blazers 97-96
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Tuch's late goal lifts Golden Knights over Capitals 4-3
- Philly cops use hydraulic fluid on poles to deter climbers
- Report: Cold snap killed 35 manatees in Florida in January
- Bazemore's late 3 lifts Hawks over Knicks 99-96
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Good thing fans are inside for coldest Super Bowl Sunday
- Burns, Sharks turn back Hurricanes 3-1
- Lehkonen scores twice, Canadiens top Senators 4-1
- Through Saturday, February 3, 2018
- Activists block light rail carrying spectators to Super Bowl
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Kylie Jenner announces birth of 'healthy,' 'beautiful' girl
- Sheila E: Timberlake won't use Prince hologram at Super Bowl
- Many big-name skaters headed to Winter Games for final time
- Only on AP: Child abductions rise amid South Sudan civil war
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Lopez scores 20, helps Lakers top Thunder 108-104
- The Latest: Stats don't back penalty conspiracy for Patriots
- Syrian activists say civilians hit by chlorine gas attack
- Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway
- Missing brother of actress Kim Cattrall found dead
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Trump: Service members make Super Bowl Sunday possible
- The Latest: Police remove activists blocking way to stadium
- PAOK extends lead in Greece, Olympiakos upset by AEK
- Tuch, Golden Knights beat Hurricanes 4-3
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Clarkson says despite flu, Pink will shine at Super Bowl
- Rangers sign 44-year-old Bartolo Colon to minor league deal
- Kansas chemistry teacher fights immigration arrest
- Sporting wastes chance to reach the top in Portugal
- Gunmen kill 6, wound 14 at cockfight club in northern Mexico
- Gary Woodland beats Chez Reavie in Phoenix Open playoff
- Light humor trumps political causes during the Super Bowl
- Odom, Pink give pre-game performances at game
- Hornets rally from 21 down to beat Suns 115-110
- Screams and crying among passengers after Amtrak train crash
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Australia fast bowler Doug Bollinger retires
- Horford, Celtics top Trail Blazers 97-96
- France advances to Davis Group QFs, Spain to host Germany
- Neflix will debut new 'Cloverfield' film after Super Bowl
- Taiwan headline news
- Referendum results: Ecuadoreans vote to limit presidents to two terms in major blow to former strongman Correa
- 10 Things to Know for Monday
- The Latest: Ecuador voters reinstate presidential term limit
- Snow seen falling on Taipei's Yangmingshan
- Woodland beats Reavie in Phoenix Open playoff
- Sweet and sour interpretations of Jules Verne inspires Taiwanese artisan
- 6 centimeters of snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
- Asian shares extend global losses after Wall Street's rout
- The Latest: Evangelical leads Costa Rica presidential vote
- Super Breakfast: NFL's big game on tap at Winter Olympics
- Nissan plans 20 electric models for China through 2020
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Philadelphia Eagles win first Super Bowl, holding off favored Patriots 41-33 in a game that shattered Super Bowl records
- Campeones del Super Bowl
- Foles, Eagles outshoot Patriots for 1st Super Bowl, 41-33
- Nick Foles leads Eagles to first Super Bowl title over Pats
- Graham's strip-sack of Brady hands Super Bowl to Eagles
- UN: Rohingya crisis could endanger regional security
- Foles, Eagles outshoot Patriots for 1st Super Bowl, 41-33
- ICAS's Coates responds to Bach over IOC concerns
- Nick Foles a Super Bowl MVP and unlikely folk hero in Philly
- US investigators say deadly Amtrak train crash preventable
- Indonesia paramilitary police kill woman during Papua clash
- Oscar nominees celebrate storied status at annual luncheon
- Japanese ice sculpture festival opened by former Kaohsiung mayor
- Amtrak crash: Screams, cries, awakening to a 'nightmare'
- Here's a look at the best and the worst Super Bowl ads
- A list of recent Amtrak derailments, crashes
- IOC rejects request to invite 15 banned Russian athletes
- Dodge Ram ad using MLK speech draws ire online
- China criticizes US for nuclear adversary claims
- Not just boy and girl; more teens identify as transgender
- Ecuador referendum boosts president in battle with ex-mentor
- National Comedy Center acquires Shelley Berman archives
- Nassar to receive final sentence in sexual assault scandal
- Dubai keeps rank as world's busiest international airport
- Q&A: Will Congress remain in stalemate over immigration?
- A raucous Google-Uber fight is finally heading to trial
- Evangelical, ruling party candidate lead in Costa Rica vote
- Vietnam gives life term to oil exec after alleged abduction
- Democratic, GOP lawmakers: Memo doesn't clear Trump in probe
- Ohio juror voted for death 20 years ago, now seeks mercy
- Outside Yemen's rebel-held capital, stalemated war rages on
- Pence's approach to troubles in White House: He wasn't there
- Era of trillion-dollar budget deficits is making a comeback
- Dominican Republic breaks 11-game slide in Caribbean Series
- New report details misuse of antipsychotics in nursing homes
- Shipment of 4,000 butchered pangolins discovered at Kaohsiung Harbor
- This Week: GM and Philip Morris results; consumer credit
- Chinese state media reports eight killed in overnight gas leak at steel mill in Guangdong province
- Asian shares extend global losses after Wall Street's rout
- Yonhap: SKorean appeals court gives Samsung heir Lee 2 1/2 year suspended sentence for corruption
- Air China announces extra flights from Chongqing to Taipei
- Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Super Bowl
- National Hockey League
- Western contractors at coalition base: American troops start drawdown in Iraq following defeat of Islamic State group
- Taipei, New Taipei libraries share resources to benefit cardholders
- US starts Iraq drawdown after defeat of Islamic State group
- Photo of the Day: Snowman on Taipei's Yangmingshan
- Largest drug bust in Taiwan's history: 1,300 kg of ketamine seized in Kaohsiung
- Aid groups worry Syria refugees pushed into premature return
- Foles outduels Brady to give Eagles their first Super Bowl
- 8 killed in gas leak at southern China steel mill
- Bon-Ton Stores files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
- Oil tanker with 22 Indian crew missing off Benin's coast
- South Korean court gives Samsung heir suspended jail term
- Brady takes his 3rd Super Bowl loss, despite 500-yard game
- Cities and states take the lead on banning bump stocks
- Taiwanese Pride! These ladies are joining the Japan's Women's Professional Baseball League
- Babos wins Taiwan Open with a straight-set victory over Kozlova
- German parties to resume push for coalition deal
- Sanofi rejects Philippine plea for refund on used vaccines
- German industrial union to resume wage talks after walkouts
- Dutch cow on the lamb, saved by political party
- Paris attacks suspect in Brussels for trial
- China's selected leaders: Li Keqiang to remain as State Council Premier
- North, South Korea share the ice in figure skating
- Pentagon red-faced after including Taiwan as part of China
- German police group calls for decriminalizing cannabis
- Romania: protesters interrupt screening of movie about AIDS
- Bruised, not beaten, White back for another shot at gold
- Samsung heir to be released free on suspended jail term
- South Africa's ANC party mulls Zuma's fate as pressure grows
- MAC calls on Beijing to cease negative actions, engage in dialogue
- Azerbaijan's leader calls snap presidential vote
- Pope's advisers tell AP he received Chile sex abuse victim's testimony about cover-up, challenging pope's denial
- Snow falls in New Taipei's Wulai District
- AP Exclusive: Despite denial, Pope got abuse victim's letter
- Massive snowstorm delays flights, cancels school in Moscow
- Eurozone economy picks up further steam at start of 2018
- Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan's Hualien
- Taiwan’s uniform-invoice prize winning chances expected to increase this year
- Iran's presidential guard shoots, wounds man carrying sword
- Maldives government refuses to enforce Supreme Court order
- Syrian activists: 2 hospitals hit amid intense bombardment
- Bubble Tea design for new Taiwanese banknote described as 'cute' and 'creative'
- Brexit uncertainty blamed for UK slowdown at start of 2018
- North Korean technicians cross into South for Olympics prep
- Gastronomic world awaits unveiling of prestigious food guide
- Downing Street says UK will not be in customs union with EU
- China: Trade probe of US sorghum a 'normal' investigation
- N. Korean official unlikely to oversee Olympic breakthrough
- Turkey's Erdogan meets pope, Jerusalem expected on agenda
- ECB experts: US tax law could erode Europe's tax base
- Japanese combat helicopter crashes in southern Japan
- Amazon to pay France $250 million in back taxes
- Iraqi government spokesman confirms to AP that drawdown of US forces from Iraq has started following victory over IS
- Indonesia's capital braces for floods as landslides kill 2
- US investigator of ivory, rhino horn trade killed in Kenya
- The Latest: Iraqi spokesman confirms US forces drawing down
- Linguistic divide poses problem to Korea Olympic hockey team
- Froome to compete in Andalucia despite doping investigation
- Netherlands, Turkey fail to heal diplomatic rift
- AP Explains: The EU single market and the customs union
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Child abductions rise as South Sudan war incites desperation
- AP names Lisa Mascaro as chief congressional correspondent
- Israel honors foreign diplomats who saved Jews in WWII
- New peace talks begin on South Sudan's war as pressure grows
- 'Taiwan 2020' campaign submits call for referendum to Central Election Commission
- Godin undergoes reconstructive procedure after losing teeth
- The Latest: Philadelphia cleans up after Super Bowl fetes
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- British judge to rule on Assange bid to get warrant dropped
- Alleged UK computer hacker wins extradition appeal
- Will Trump plan help New Orleans' crumbling infrastructure?
- Libya condemns militia attacks against Tawergha minority
- Syrian activists: At least 23 civilians killed in intense government airstrikes on a rebel-held suburb near Damascus
- Police: Scared carriage horse takes off down street, crashes
- Newly discovered Berlin Wall segment to get protected status
- The Latest: 23 killed in airstrikes on Damascus rebel suburb
- France warns travelers of snow and ice after serious floods
- Study finds lower ultra-Orthodox male employment in Israel
- Swiss president says Rohingya return must be voluntary
- Wells Fargo fells Fed squeeze in early trading
- Trump attacks Democrats over health care
- Pakistani premier pledges support for struggle in Kashmir
- FIFA meets with Spanish officials to discuss govt. meddling
- Broadcom raises Qualcomm bid to more than $121 billion
- Gas search, economy, peace talks on Cyprus president's plate
- Surprise star Simmonds shines for England in 6N
- The Latest: Trump lashes out at top Dem on House intel panel
- Van der Flier to miss rest of Six Nations for Ireland
- Spring Scream’s inland move sends chill through tourism industry in Taiwan’s southernmost beach town
- Detailed photos of China's militarization projects in South China Sea released online
- Cape Town pushes possible tap closure on "Day Zero" to May
- After closing record schools, Chicago's new plan draws fury
- Ohio convention center to add restaurant built in old plane
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Luigi Di Biagio takes over as Italy coach on caretaker basis
- 4 dead at house in Germany, high carbon monoxide levels
- Kenya police tear gas protesters over close of 4 TV stations
- 8 nations to compete in inaugural Athletics World Cup
- 2 senators offer narrow bill protecting young immigrants
- Prince white Cloud guitar among items set for auction
- Police say man shoots himself fatally outside NY City Hall
- Israeli killed by Palestinian in West Bank stabbing attack
- The Latest: NTSB plans update on deadly Amtrak train crash
- Woman with $559M Powerball ticket wants to stay anonymous
- Brush up on your Klingon for a new vacation hotspot
- Gunmen kill Chinese shipping employee in Pakistan
- Actor Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking case with UK papers
- Markets Right Now: Banks lead stocks lower on Wall Street
- NY Gov. Cuomo announces anti-discrimination initiatives
- Roadside bomb in Pakistan kills 1, wounds 7
- The Latest: Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison
- Continental teams with NVIDIA on self-driving car system
- Kelly Clarkson thinks Lorde should have performed at Grammys
- An archaeological adventure visiting Mexico's pyramid cities
- The Latest: Trump says no deal on DACA without a wall
- Dennis Quaid narrates audiobook of 'The Right Stuff'
- Big birthday for Big Easy: New Orleans marks tricentennial
- National Basketball Association
- 'Grid kids' replace 'grid girls' in Formula 1
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Trump, first lady head to Ohio for rare joint policy trip
- Kroger selling its convenience store unit for $2.15 billion
- AP Exclusive: Letter about abuse cover-up belies pope denial
- 2 sought in Germany after witch cauldron carnival mishap
- The Latest: Pence traveling to Asia, aims to counter NKorea
- After a bad week, US stock indexes slip again, led by banks
- Maldives government declares state of emergency for 15 days amid deepening political crisis
- NBC's Tirico set to fill Costas' shoes in Korea
- US services firms record strongest performance since 2005
- EU trade negotiator Michel Barnier warns UK that leaving customs union will lead to barriers to trade
- EU trade negotiator Michel Barnier warns that the time has come for UK to make a choice on the customs union
- The Latest: Maldives government declares state of emergency
- Paul Simon announces his upcoming tour will be his last
- The Latest: EU warns UK on impact of exiting customs unions
- Teen gains fame after Justin Timberlake selfie at Super Bowl
- You can do your own estate plan, but should you?
- Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan's Hualien
- SpaceX 'Starman' at wheel of sports car flying on new rocket
- Nadal expects to be fit to play in Acapulco this month
- Powell sworn in as 16th chairman of Federal Reserve
- Israeli minister heads to Poland amid Holocaust bill uproar
- Wigglesworth in as England waits on Youngs injury
- With new trailer, 'Solo' hopes to outrun production troubles
- Draghi: too early to call time on money-printing stimulus
- Review: Listen to David Duchovny, wish for alien abduction
- UN agency: US tax reform could cut investment elsewhere
- Italy's Berlusconi: 600,000 migrants "ready" to commit crime
- Eagles, Foles persevere in soaring to Super Bowl title
- Witness says he joined bribery schemes with ex-Cuomo aide
- Supreme Court allows Pennsylvania congressional redistricting to proceed, denies Republican plea
- Deportivo La Coruna hires Seedorf as coach
- In blow to GOP, Supreme Court won't block PA redistricting
- Autopsy planned on girl, 2, found on porch in freezing temps
- Russia says it met nuclear limits, questions US compliance
- BMI to honor Luis Fonsi for 'Despacito,' other career hits
- Alpine skiing primer: Olympic showcase of speed and thrills
- Former Google exec Eric Schmidt named MIT innovation fellow
- Review: 'A False Report' is heartbreaking story about rape
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- Probation officer in Texas who extorted immigrants sentenced
- Saks parent taps health care world for next CEO
- Government seeks delay of Obama rule on race in special ed
- APNewsBreak: Dental students took selfie with severed heads
- US economy still fundamentally strong despite falling stocks
- Lithuania: Russia deploying more missiles into Kaliningrad
- Subject matter of Zadie Smith's 'Feel Free' ranges wide
- Maria Menounos on Catt Sadler's pay dispute, tumor surgery
- Police: Suspect in Colts player's crash death deported twice
- Foxconn incentives cost more than other Wisconsin job deals
- Opposition lawmaker says soldiers in the Maldives have forced their way into the country's Supreme Court building
- Natalee Holloway's mom sues over TV series about daughter
- Agents: Mexican, Guatemalan tried to smuggle Romanians to US
- Settlement reached in Chiquita case involving US deaths
- Dow Jones industrial average drops 500 points, nearing 25,000 and erasing the gains it has made over the last month
- The Latest: Rokita: NFL player's death should anger nation
- Review: 'Force of Nature' is compelling novel by Jane Harper
- Paraguayan rebel group frees 2 kidnapped Mennonite men
- Judge to hear from patients in doc's opioid kickback scheme
- The Latest: Catholic group in Chile seeks answers from pope
- Spanish company Mediapro awarded Serie A TV rights
- The Latest: Pennsylvania governor hails Congress map ruling
- Lawyer says opposition leader and former Maldives autocrat Maumoon Abdul Gayoom has been arrested
- Common dons glasses to hide a black eye from the weekend
- At least 24 killed in northeast Congo violence
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Del Toro says he didn't get Apatow quip about him at DGAs
- Dow Jones industrial average slumps 1,000 points, or 4 percent, erasing its gain for the year
- $300M health care system cost to protect religious rights
- Sledgehammered police cars raise concerns for officer safety
- The Latest: Google spinoff and Uber trade jabs in court
- Hurt leg rules Scotland wing McGuigan out of France match
- Dee Rees: More interested in the future than making history
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- 6-foot-8 Liz Cambage back in WNBA, play for Dallas Wings
- Renewed Natalie Wood death investigation may be nearing end
- SpaceX bucks launch tradition in 1st flight of new rocket
- The Latest: Trump says it's 'un-American' not to applaud him
- Russia: Caucasus region officials arrested for alleged fraud
- Governor troubled by reports on embattled state Senate boss
- Snow causes hundreds of crashes; 5 killed on Missouri roads
- Woman who accused Trump of forced kiss running for Ohio seat
- Greece: Govt alleges official ties to drug bribery scandal
- Review: 'Cloverfield Paradox' desperately needs sharpening
- Dow Jones industrials fall more than 1,150 points, its largest single-day point drop, erasing its gains for the year
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Islamic group criticizes deleted tweet as bigoted
- Buried backyard body in concrete leads to man's murder case
- Nome, Alaska, gets fresh review as possible US Arctic port
- Shooting kills 2 priests, wounds 4 people in southern Mexico
- Man gets 30-year term for killing teen found in vacant home
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Nielsen says 103.4 million watch Super Bowl
- Lululemon's CEO resigns over issue of conduct
- Super Bowl 52 was filled with calls befitting a classic
- Pro beach volleyball players from around world form union
- How major US stock indexes fared on Monday
- Sanchez-Kane emphasizes sex and fashion at NY Fashion Week
- VAR help can't prevent Lazio from 2nd straight defeat
- Wells Fargo and Aronic skid while Broadcom climbs
- Bail denied for Hong Kong businessman charged with bribery
- BC-US--Index, US
- Charter ups minimum wage to $15 an hour citing tax law
- Biggest one-day drops for the Dow Jones industrial average
- Puerto Rico to create charter schools, give teachers raises
- 'La La Land' lyricists say envelope gate was a 'soft spot'
- The Latest: String of crashes on Iowa freeway leaves 1 dead
- Las Palmas beats last-place Malaga 1-0 late in La Liga
- Vestas 11th Hour Race to miss Leg 6 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Key dates in pope defending bishop accused of abuse cover-up
- White House on market drop: Long-term economic fundamentals 'remain exceptionally strong'
- Will intelligence agencies stop confiding to Congress?
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Watford crushes 10-man Chelsea 4-1 in EPL
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Business Highlights
- Tillerson won't confirm Trump attendance at Americas summit
- US accuses Russia of protecting Syria over chemical attacks
- Past corrections: Drops of 10 percent or more in the S&P 500
- The Latest: Lawyer says lawmaker's husband had no undue sway
- House intelligence panel votes to make classified Democratic memo public; now goes to Trump
- Rates on short-term US Treasury bills up at weekly auction
- Frigid Super Bowl raises questions about northern venues
- Guatemala arrests 28, including 9 police, in crime ring bust
- Golden Knights' Fleury makes emotional return to Pittsburgh
- Markets waiting a while for a pullback. Then, pow!
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- John Mahoney, who played cranky dad on 'Frasier,' dies at 77
- Police in the Maldives say 2 of the country's 4 supreme court justices have been arrested amid political crisis
- IOC opens 2 days of meeting on eve of Pyeongchang Olympics
- 'Jumanji' reboot reigns again at the box office
- Ram ad highlights public service but not commercialism
- Adam Coleman to captain Melbourne Rebels
- US says it's 'shameful' UN denies accrediting rights groups
- Seattle says Facebook is violating law about election ads
- Indiana woman pleads guilty in crash that killed her 2 kids
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Cosby's lawyers: We were wrong about hidden-evidence claim
- Taiwan headline news
- New mass start event spices up speedskating at Olympics
- Ready to rock: Short track venue will be jumpin' at Olympics
- Raiders release cornerback David Amerson
- Dow plunges 1,175 points in worst day for stocks since 2011
- The Latest: County confirms Colo. officer-involved shooting
- Curling will be working overtime at Pyeongchang Olympics
- El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder says 1 sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in Colorado.
- The Latest: House GOP working on averting another shutdown
- Colorado Springs police chief says suspected gunman is dead; 1 officer, 2 deputies hospitalized for gunshot wounds.
- Canada women shooting for 5th straight Olympic hockey gold
- Man shot dead at protest over Honduras' disputed election
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- Ex-Michigan State F Payne signs with Panathinaikos in Greece
- Taiwan Nat. Palace Museum inspired collection to debut at New York Fashion Week
- Ex-Virginia Tech student on trial in slaying of girl, 13
- Some press blocked from hearing Judd Apatow's DGA remarks
- Black Hawk MEDEVAC helicopter with 6 on board goes missing
- Colorado sheriff's deputy killed; 3rd to die in 5 weeks
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Pistons win 4th straight in 111-91 rout of Portland
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Stock drop rattles investors after long market run-up
- Wizards beat Pacers 111-102, win 5th straight without Wall
- Boy, 16, fatally shot by LA deputy who thought he had gun
- AP source: 3B Todd Frazier, Mets agree on $17M, 2-year deal
- 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics medal projections
- Taiwan's Top 5 Skywalks
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Josi scores in OT to rally Predators past Islanders, 5-4
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 32 Russians appeal to CAS seeking Olympic spots
- Magic withstand late Miami rally for rare road win
- First section of improved Suhua Highway opens amid protest
- Hood scores 30, Jazz win 6th straight, 133-109 over Pelicans
- The Latest: Ahn among Russians seeking Pyeongchang spots
- Mom: Previous wreck rattled engineer killed in train crash
- China says mid-course missile interceptor test successful
- Pistons stay unbeaten with Griffin, beat Blazers 111-91
- Attorney seeks to reopen case of Mexican mother deported
- Nylander, Matthews lead Maple Leafs to 7-4 win over Ducks
- Woman rescued from Indonesia landslide after 13 hours
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Contentious IOC meetings kick off with Olympics set to open
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Vice President Mike Pence doesn't rule out Olympics meeting with North Korean delegation: 'We'll see what happens'
- ASEAN foreign ministers discuss smart cities at retreat
- Dad of North Korea detainee to be guest of Pence at Olympics
- Hualien quakes sign that Taiwan has entered 100-year earthquake cycle: Researcher
- Hanzal scores winner in 3rd, Stars edge skidding Rangers 2-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Saints release Fairley with non-football designation
- China solar supplier grows in India to avoid trade controls
- Japan's Nikkei 225 share benchmark falls 7.1 percent as Asia tracks Dow's worst day since 2011
- Harris scores 27 as Nuggets beat Hornets 121-104
- Staid Sao Paulo is getting in on Carnival fun in Brazil
- Selling public service or Rams? Firm defends Super Bowl spot
- Markets Right Now: Asian shares tumble, Nikkei drops 7.1 pct
- Prosecutors seek to reinstate charges in 2015 Amtrak wreck
- McDavid scores 4 goals, rising Oilers beat Lightning 6-2
- Through Monday, February 5, 2018
- Victims push for accountability after latest Nassar sentence
- NY court considers Cold War secrecy over Muslim surveillance
- Ship manager: Indian tanker's crew retakes ship from pirates
- McDavid scores 4 goals, Oilers top NHL-best Lightning
- Spotlight in sex assault scandal now on major institutions
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Officials worry GOP memo will lead to far-reaching damage
- A look at the fallout from sports doctor scandal
- Asian shares tumble after Dow has worst day since 2011
- House committee votes to release Democrats' classified memo
- House GOP plans stopgap spending bill with Pentagon funding
- Kings score 9 in 1st, rally to beat Bulls 104-98
- Dominican Republic reaches semifinals of Caribbean Series
- Trump's bipartisan State of the Union talk already long gone
- Little place for arms control in Trump's nuclear strategy
- Nowitzki cherishes 20 seasons, content to help Mavs rebuild
- Malaysia, Singapore to set up trade link for stockmarkets
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Feb. 11-17
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Saudi Arabia, at war with Yemen rebels, sends aid to nation
- Markets Right Now: Nikkei trims losses, ends down 4.7 pct
- First Afghan female coders bring it on: Fight against Opium
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Taipei unveils 2018 Year-of-the-Dog mini lantern for upcoming lantern festival
- Clippers score last 13 points, rally past Mavericks 104-101
- American bobsled pilot hopes to compete despite surgery
- North Korean cheering group to arrive in South for Olympics
- Líderes en la NBA
- Sweden's Foreign Minister slams China as missing bookseller row escalates
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian suspect in settler's killing
- Hawaii emergency worker threatened after misleading photo
- High Fives and a black eye: Scenes from Oscar Nominees Lunch
- Turkish soldier killed in attack in Syria's Idlib province
- Indian fake doctor infects 21 with HIV with tainted syringes
- Abbas' government sued over alleged CIA-backed wiretapping
- China says senior foreign policy adviser to meet Tillerson
- Toyota lifts profit forecast to record 2.4 trillion yen
- Colorado deputy dies; 3rd law enforcement death in 5 weeks
- Militant escapes from Indian police custody in Kashmir
- Detectives vie to re-interview husband in Natalie Wood death
- Ex-leader wants India to intervene to free Maldives judges
- Indian media: India and ASEAN should coordinate with Taiwan to balance China's rise
- 'Swarm' of 19 earthquakes strike eastern Taiwan on Tuesday
- Duterte wants foreign research ships out of offshore region
- BP sees five-fold rise in Q4 earnings amid higher oil prices
- Markets waited a while for a pullback. Then, pow!
- Trump administration open to moving public land bosses west
- Agency oversees vast tracts of public land in American West
- Photo of the Day: Taipei skyline at night
- Biggest 1-day drops for the Dow Jones industrial average
- Past corrections: Drops of 10 percent or more in the S&P 500
- Stock drop rattles investors after long market run-up
- Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top
- Talks on new German government enter final stretch
- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, 2 others freed after winning appeal against prison sentence
- Macron visits Corsica amid growing influence of nationalists
- German union, employers reach wage deal following strikes
- Bishan Campground in Taipei to reopen to public on February 18 after a six-month revamp
- Hong Kong top court overturns prison sentences for activists
- Seoul recommends probe of abuses at vagrants' facility
- Polish president to announce decision on Holocaust bill
- 1,200 security workers at Pyeongchang tested for norovirus
- Tesla Motors opens new electric charge station in Kaohsiung
- Taiwan stock market suffers largest loss in 17 years after Dow plunge
- The Latest: At least 3 killed in rebel-held Syrian province
- UK will consider pardons for convicted suffragettes
- British judge to rule on Assange bid to get warrant dropped
- Brexit uncertainty to stay Bank of England's hand
- EU's Juncker warns Balkans hopefuls to fix border disputes
- Opposition in Azerbaijan calls for election boycott
- Taipei International Sporting Goods Show to highlight innovative products: TAITRA
- Italian bank Intesa lays out ambitious recovery plan
- Taiwan President shares her book list at Taipei International Book Fair
- Airport fog cancels Montenegro PM's visit to Kosovo
- Pence doesn't rule out meeting NKorean officials
- Female genital mutilation continues as change comes slowly
- UK targets people smuggling gang in wide-ranging raids
- By boat, N. Korean musicians arrive in South for Olympic gig
- Syrian opposition activists: At least 16 people killed in new airstrikes on Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta
- Polish president asks constitutional court to make final ruling on disputed Holocaust speech bill
- Taiwanese company Gogolook invests millions in developing AI and IoT technology
- Maldives president says emergency decree is to investigate "this plot, this coup" of Supreme Court ruling
- Mandela foundation says South Africa's president must go
- Egypt: Election boycotters trying to 'overthrow the regime'
- English Premier League mulls winter break to emulate Europe
- Polish president to sign disputed Holocaust bill, but will also refer it to constitutional court for possible changes
- Somali court sentences man to death for October bombing
- The Latest: Maldives leader says 'coup' being investigated
- Thai construction magnate arrested for hunting in sanctuary
- Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho out weeks with ankle injury
- Investors must make sense of a sudden drop in stock market
- The Latest: Polish president to sign Holocaust bill
- Uganda: Donors threaten refugee aid cuts over alleged abuses
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Tribesmen torch pro-government militia office in NW Pakistan
- N. Korea dominates pre-Olympic media coverage at Pyeongchang
- Switzerland says it supports Kofi Annan report for Rohingya
- Tesco fraud case collapses after defendant gets heart attack
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Rare dinosaur discovery in Egypt could signal more finds
- Mercedes in China apologies for quoting Dalai Lama abroad
- Japanese Princess Mako's wedding postponed until 2020
- Redevelopment project next to NY Mets' stadium is revived
- APNewsBreak: Mellencamp, Dupri heading to Songwriters Hall
- 6N: Wales unchanged for England at Twickenham
- Tank museum displaying 110 battle-worn tanks opens in Jordan
- Boeing announces over $900 million in orders at Singapore
- Seattle Seahawks' Frank Clark loses father in house fire
- Without accounting loss, GM posts record full-year profits
- Leganes looks to extend fairy tale run in Copa del Rey
- Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam refuses to reappear in court
- Drake makes surprise visit to Miami school, shoots video
- Agnes Varda is happy, but not proud, of her Oscar nomination
- The Latest: White House has Democrats' memo in Russia probe
- The Latest: Pence in Japan to boost pressure on North Korea
- Indonesian militant gets 10 years jail for conspiracy
- Cops: Home of Patriots' Gronk robbed during Super Bowl week
- Greek court hearing Turkish extradition case
- US soldier found dead in Germany near train station
- Speech by South Africa's scandal-tainted president postponed as pressure grows on him to quit
- The Latest: Speech by South Africa's president postponed
- First electric ferry in Asia enters service in Taiwan’s port city of Kaohsiung
- Rwanda protests French hospital's hiring of genocide convict
- Ships owned by imprisoned fishing magnate 'Codfather' sink
- Danish court issues suspended sentence in video sharing case
- Kenyan opposition politician charged over mock inauguration
- French police detain 27 during raid at migrant camp
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Winfrey picks novel 'An American Marriage' for book club
- US trade deficit rises to $53.1 billion in December and $566 billion for year, highest since 2008
- Taiwan Power Co. seeks to reactivate nuclear reactor in New Taipei
- US trade gap hits $566 billion in 2017, highest since 2008
- Cause of death undetermined for Ohio boy buried in backyard
- Grand jury convenes in police shooting of Australian woman
- Former Thai police chief admits $9M loan from brothel owner
- Police: Woman stabbed her sons, ages 5 and 8, to death
- UN: Flow slows, but migrant deaths on US-Mexico border climb
- The Latest: Passengers recount smoke, blood on crashed train
- Essence honors 'game-changers' Haddish, Waithe, among others
- Trump: 'Disgraceful' that man in US illegally killed athlete
- National Weather Service: No East Coast tsunami warning
- Investigators to discuss causes of Brooklyn, Hoboken crashes
- Trump highlights his financial skill, goes silent on markets
- British judge says UK arrest warrant for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stands
- The Latest: British judge upholds Assange warrant
- Dow Jones industrial average falls another 500 points, now down 10 percent from its recent high reached on January 26
- Todd Snyder rolls out NY Fashion Week with nod to nerds
- Top global banking official warns of virtual currency risks
- Markets Right Now: Dow industrials sink 500, then recover
- Philly Super Bowl parade plans to include dramatic surprises
- Vonn, Shiffrin represent Alpine's best past, present, future
- Netherlands hires Ronald Koeman as coach of national team
- Dow Jones industrial average climbs more than 100 points, recovering from an early plunge of more than 500 points
- Young baritone makes promising 'Elixir' debut
- Marist College revokes Bill O'Reilly's honorary degree
- Ohio court upholds order closing last Toledo abortion clinic
- How will India contend with China’s growing power?
- Stock market turmoil prompts Greece to delay bond issue
- After lower open, US stocks bounce back after Monday plunge
- Psychiatrist: Suspect in Lebanese man's death schizophrenic
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Ask Brianna: What if I really, really need my tax refund?
- Dutch FA appoints Ronald Koeman as new Netherlands coach
- Justices issue legal blows to 2 Ohio abortion clinics
- Female songwriters in Nashville say "Time's Up"
- Overpass collapses in Brazil's capital
- Edmund White, Edna O'Brien receive PEN literary awards
- Journalists flee Venezuela over libel lawsuit
- Officer testifies woman never swung bat before being shot
- Services held on 60th anniversary of Munich air disaster
- Review: MGMT's 'Little Dark Age' is off-kilter, challenging
- Quits rise at fastest pace in 17 years, signaling higher pay
- NBC looks to make Olympic coverage omnipresent
- The Latest: Mattis defends new US nuke strategy
- Koeman appointed coach of struggling Netherlands
- Yemeni officials say government forces retake strategic city
- Spring break is more than 'fly and flop' vacations this year
- Romania: Govt defends tax changes that led to wage cuts
- US Open adding night sessions in new Louis Armstrong Stadium
- Zimbabwe opposition leader back in South Africa hospital
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan's Hualien
- The Latest: Mattis says military hamstrung without budget
- O'Shea: Italy going through growing pains but growing
- White House chief of staff Kelly: Dreamers 'not a priority for deportation' should Obama immigration protections expire
- Government's secret town is uncovered in 'Atomic City Girls'
- Woman prepares salad, sticks fork into 3-inch lizard
- Trump administration reassures on family planning program
- The Latest: WH says Trump was only joking about treason
- South Sudan protesters denounce US arms embargo
- White House chief: Dreamers not priority for deportation
- US Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers stamp next month
- The Latest: Feds: Apnea testing could have prevented crashes
- Ivanka Trump to lead US delegation at Olympics' close
- Judge reinstates manslaughter charges against Amtrak engineer in deadly 2015 Philadelphia derailment
- First lady announces April 2 for White House Easter Egg Roll
- Entegris puts up big profit, revenue numbers
- Andre Dawson lends name to MLB-sponsored tourney for HBCUs
- Maldives Supreme Court annuls its own order to free political prisoners after 2 court justices were arrested
- 6N: Gatland signals thaw in animosity between Wales, England
- White House to release infrastructure principles on Monday
- Greece: Senior politicians named in medicine scandal probe
- EU officials ask Israel rebuild demolished schoolrooms
- Puerto Rico vows to protect public employees in budget
- The Latest: Accuweather sent test message as tsunami warning
- The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck near the coast of Taiwan
- Review: 'Black Panther' is dazzling grand-scale filmmaking
- AP Explains: How past wounds fuel debate over Polish law
- Snow forces Eiffel Tower closure as bad weather hits France
- Strong earthquake rattles east coast of Taiwan
- Publix reverses, will cover HIV prevention drug for workers
- Judge orders anonymous jury at trial for 'El Chapo'
- When the newspaper closed, this town library started one
- The Latest: Wounded Colorado officer is out of hospital
- Family: Ailing US citizen in Iran forced back to Evin prison
- Mattis: Dire impact on military without stable budget
- Distinct style of Korean pop to echo in Olympic spotlight
- Pentagon: Afghan war costing US $45 billion per year
- The Latest: SpaceX test flight delayed because of high wind
- House votes to change who pays for sexual misconduct claims
- 'Look for Me' reveals how love and hope can overcome all
- The Latest: Anti-abortion group praises high court's rulings
- Update: 4 Buildings in eastern Taiwan's Hualien collapse after magnitude 6.0 quake
- Macedonia renames airport, highway to ease spat with Greece
- Market sell-off a good time to brush up on financial terms
- UN experts: Islamic State militants still pose world threat
- The Latest: Jurors hear details of Virginia girl's slaying
- Seattle activist sentenced in 4-state oil pipeline protest
- Sheriff: Ex-Olympic coach John Geddert facing investigation after complaints filed following Larry Nassar sex abuse case
- Taiwan's premier says 2 killed, 144 injured in earthquake striking east coast city of Hualien
- The Latest: Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan's east coast
- Animal protection, environment groups oppose new pork rules
- The Latest: Geddert under investigation amid new complaints
- The Latest: Attorneys rest in Lebanese neighbor's death case
- Bayern routs Paderborn 6-0 to book German Cup semifinal
- Olympic video and VR: Guide to watching without a TV
- Judge bars removal of a Guatemalan mother detained by ICE
- French judge orders jail for Islamic scholar in rape cases
- 'Today' show's Kotb says authenticity got it through crisis
- AP PHOTOS: Another wild ride for global stock markets
- Palestinian leader says US cannot impose peace deal
- Second Texas principal charged with failing to report abuse
- Trump: 'I'd love to see a shutdown,' if Democrats refuse to back his immigration proposals
- $25M deal over Trump University fraud lawsuits moves forward
- Solid food to car seats: Book covers common baby questions
- The Latest: Trump blasts 'stupidity' of US immigration laws
- Gilda Radner documentary to open Tribeca Film Festival
- The Latest: Court considers secrecy over Muslim surveillance
- Dow Jones industrial average rises 500 points as stocks look to recover from biggest drop in 6 ½ years
- Judge facing complaint after outing domestic violence victim
- Former Uber CEO set to testify in high-tech heist case
- Lawyer for ex-CIA man: My client is not a Chinese spy
- Herbal supplement kratom contains opioids, regulators say
- GOP lawmakers take aim at cancer research group over Roundup
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to get Lifetime movie treatment
- Southwest fighting over donations made to fired employee
- SpaceX launches big new rocket on first test flight
- 'This is Us' gets big boost from Super Bowl slot
- Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 29-Feb. 4
- Macy's to launch a clothing line geared toward Muslims
- Dow Jones industrial average closes up more than 560 points, or 2 percent, after another volatile day
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Investors lose big on products that bet against volatility
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The Latest: Man in child porn case charged in sex assaults
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Officer cleared of assault in arrest outside New York bar
- Tarantino expresses regret over Thurman stunt incident
- Will Disney's streaming service roar - or squeak?
- Higher menu prices help Chipotle key sales figure
- How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday
- Gartner and Cboe fall while Skyworks and S&P Global climb
- Foxconn putting US headquarters in Milwaukee
- The Latest: Ex-Uber CEO testifies in high-tech heist case
- Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott name their baby girl 'Stormi'
- Vistaprint: Gay couple wedding program mix-up unintentional
- Cosby lawyers: Delay trial if other accusers get to testify
- Swansea wins 8-1 in FA Cup, Huddersfield set up Man U match
- Teen girl dies in fall from cliff hike at Zion National Park
- Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot will plead to flying while drunk
- Body of teen in limbo at Milwaukee County morgue
- Business Highlights
- Missionary pleads guilty to child abuse in Haiti
- Patriots' Butler denies off-field misconduct before benching
- Di Maria scores hat trick, Alves in goal in PSG cup win
- Tricia Mangan replaces Jackie Wiles on US Olympic team
- Mexico prosecutors: YouTuber killed after threats from gang
- Trump's State Department misses climate report deadline
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Trooper's lawsuit: Social media post wrongly cost me my job
- SpaceX launch called 'awesome,' 'monumental,' 'incredible'
- ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results
- Mexican prosecutor: priests killed hung out with drug gang
- Pistons C Willie Reed suspended 6 games by NBA
- Why are investors so jittery? Stocks look expensive
- Khachanov, Simon reach 2nd round at Open Sud de France
- Trump establishes 'vetting center' for homeland security
- Column: Pebble Beach more than a meeting of land and sea
- Saudi citizen who attended terrorist training camp indicted
- House passes stopgap bill to prevent government shutdown Thursday night; faces changes in Senate
- Column: Pebble Beach more than a meeting of land and sea
- Immigrant suspected in NFL player's death had been deported
- Irving returns to Celtics' lineup after three-game absence
- The Latest: Etsy says policy bans Alaska Native ivory sales
- Red Cross says budget higher because of protracted conflicts
- Etsy.com stops letting Alaska Native artists sell ivory work
- Supreme Court rejects some redrawn North Carolina districts
- 2nd man has gene editing; therapy has no safety flags so far
- Pentagon says Trump ordered Washington military parade
- Pyeongchang Games set to open with Russians still in doubt
- Taiwan headline news
- Tillerson: US encouraged by Colombia efforts to reduce coca
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- Senior US diplomat pitches arms sales in China's backyard
- The worst shots can be easier to recall than the good ones
- Update: 17 dead, 291 injured after magnitude 6.0 quake strikes eastern Taiwan
- Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backs out of deal to become Indianapolis Colts head coach
- Knicks' Porzingis leaves with apparent left knee injury
- Josh McDaniels backs out of deal to become Colts coach
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- UN chief says 68 million girls may face genital cuts by 2030
- Taiwan authorities say at least five people are trapped and another 170 are unaccounted for after earthquake
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Magic overcome 21-point deficit, stun reeling Cavs 116-98
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Wynn Resorts says in a statement casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as CEO amid sexual misconduct allegations.
- Lowry scores 23 points as Raptors rout Celtics 111-91
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Harden scores 36, surpasses 15,000, as Rockets beat Nets
- Weal's OT goal lifts Flyers over Hurricanes, 2-1
- National Hockey League
- The Latest: Local Tokyo 2020 organizers raise $2.9 billion
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns amid sex misconduct claims
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Schroder's 22 points lead Hawks past struggling Grizzlies
- Magnitude 6.0 quake causes road, school closures and power outages in eastern Taiwan
- South mulls meeting N. Korean request to fuel artists' ship
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Penguins ruin Fleury's homecoming with 5-4 win over Vegas
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Giannis dunks over Knicks, who lose Porzingis to knee injury
- Backstrom's late goal lifts Capitals over Blue Jackets, 3-2
- Man rescued from basement of collapsed Marshal Hotel in Hualien, 2 others still alive
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Boxing glove-wearing Aussie snowboarder ready throw down
- Henrique's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Sabres
- Bruins beat Red Wings 3-2, close in on NHL-best Tampa Bay
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Barkov scores twice to help Panthers beat Canucks 3-1
- Another win for delirious Philly: Embiid, Sixers top Wizards
- National Hockey League
- Alberta stops importing B.C. wine over pipeline dispute
- Expanded Conference Glance
- South Korean woman rescued from rubble of building in Hualien after 6.0 quake
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Judiciary chairman seeks answers on Trump aide surveillance
- Duchene leads undermanned Senators to 5-3 win over Devils
- Autopsy: Head trauma killed agent but what caused it unknown
- 2 arrested in slaying of Houston-area man trying to sell car
- Japanese Princess Mako's wedding postponed until 2020
- Pence seeks to reassure allies on N. Korean nuclear threat
- Wild score 6 straight goals to knock off Blues 6-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Stone, Flames top Blackhawks 3-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- To give or not Samsung phone to North Korean Olympians
- Retired cardinal hits back at Vatican over deal with China
- 2 Afghan generals fired, to stand trial over academy assault
- Byfuglien's goal and assist lead Jets past Coyotes 4-3
- Venezuela talks hang by thread as presidential vote looms
- Down, then up: Stock market goes on another wild ride
- Puerto Ricans grab machetes, shovels to help restore power
- Ben & Jerry's latest to go low-calorie to take on Halo Top
- A library without books? Universities purging dusty volumes
- Through Tuesday, February 6, 2018
- Avalanche beat Sharks 3-1 for 9th straight win at home
- Metallic undies: Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection
- House and Senate pursue spending deals as shutdown looms
- 2 Olympic gold medalists in new Russian appeal at CAS
- White House officials review Democratic memo on Russia probe
- Rescue efforts continue after Taiwan quake kills 4
- Porzingis tears ACL as Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Knicks
- Rail industry says key safety technology not due until 2020
- Norovirus at Olympics has officials scrambling, worried
- Suspect in Colts player's highway death due in Indiana court
- Trump continues to paint immigrants as criminals
- In this classroom, every student's name is 'Judge'
- Trudeau to start US tour with talk at University of Chicago
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- UN rights chief: Intolerance making inroads in Indonesia
- Foxconn announces new U.S. headquarters
- Cuba leads Caribbean Series after first round
- Russian hackers exploited a key vulnerability to go after the nation's most secret and advanced defense technology
- Ingram, Randle lead Lakers over Suns, 112-93
- Russian hackers hunt hi-tech secrets, exploiting US weakness
- Russian hackers exploit weakness in US cyber defense
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Saudi anti-corruption purge winds down, but questions emerge
- Westbrook, George lead Thunder rout of Durant, Warriors
- German coalition talks dragging on after all-night session
- Pentagon says Trump ordered Washington military parade
- Penguins spoil Fleury's homecoming with 5-4 win over Vegas
- After Hualien quake, AIT Director says 'The United States stands by Taiwan!'
- 33 foreigners injured in Taiwan quake, one Chinese tourist in critical condition
- Smart T-Bike enters service in Taiwan’s southwestern city of Tainan
- The Latest: Pence assures Abe of support against nuke threat
- White House officials review Democratic memo on Russia probe
- Asia shares mixed in modest rebound from Tuesday's sell-off
- Association for Int'l Broadcasting CEO visits Taiwan, meets Taiwan News publisher
- The Latest: 9 Japanese among the injured in Taiwan quake
- Syria: Air defenses respond to Israeli strike near capital
- Líderes en la NBA
- Rabobank to enter plea in money-laundering investigation
- Seoul says North Korea plans to send leader Kim Jong Un's sister to visit South Korea for the Olympics
- Tribes seek Native American bones found at unique Idaho site
- US pitches arms sales at Asia's biggest air show
- Hog line? Hammer? Decoding the 'H'-heavy lingo of curling
- North Korea cheer squad arrives for Olympic games in South
- Billionaire doctor on verge of buying Los Angeles Times
- SoftBank's profits soar on sales growth, Sprint improvement
- Pakistan arrests 2 suspects in murder of 4-year-old girl
- Russian Olympians adapt to life in a neutral uniform
- SpaceX launches new megarocket with Tesla car on board
- Police: Man put dismembered wife in suitcase, set it ablaze
- Sister of North Korean leader to come to South for Olympics
- Kenya deports opposition politician who attended oath event
- Over 153 aftershocks recorded after last night’s 6.0 quake
- Israeli guard kills Palestinian after West Bank stabbing
- Democrats fear GOP tactic to take control in states: Recalls
- AT&T sends Taiwan warm wishes
- Australian marathoner accepts 9 months doping ban
- Report: Oregon senator groped women at Capitol
- More Americans hold stocks, for better or for worse
- Correction: Maldives-Prisoners story
- Vietnam jails activist for livestreaming pollution march
- Under pressure, South Africa's leader warns of "fake" news
- Snow causes major travel disruptions in France
- Ahead of Olympics, VP Mike Pence says US to roll out 'toughest and most aggressive' economic sanctions against N. Korea
- Photo of the Day: Last worker from Marshal Hotel rescued
- Reporters Without Borders urges journalists to quit Apple iCloud China by Feb. 28
- Cold surge could send mercury down to 4 degrees Celsius in Taiwan: JWC
- The Latest: Report: German parties near coalition deal
- Discrimination in English soccer soars 60 percent
- German news agency dpa: Merkel's conservatives, center-left party reach deal to form new coalition government
- France says Syrian government likely using chlorine gas
- European banking official: Time to deal with bad loans
- UK retailer faces $5.6 bln claim over unequal pay for women
- Islamic scholar courted fans, detractors before rape charges
- Sanofi: No proof that vaccine linked to Philippines deaths
- Carlsberg sales hit by Russian move to limit bottle sizes
- Kenya short film nominated for Oscar tells tale of survival
- Former Afghan leader urges sanctions on Pakistan officials
- CWB 'can't rule out' an even bigger quake in Taiwan soon
- To stress anti-corruption, Duterte orders destruction of dozens of luxury cars in PHI
- Pakistan sentences man to death in student's lynching
- Pope Francis praises Koreas' Olympic cooperation
- Fire breaks out in hotel in downtown Berlin
- British 400-meter runner Levine suspended for doping
- AP Essay: Against tense global backdrop, let the Games begin
- Athletes, organizers contend with icy weather in Pyeongchang
- French jihadis held in Syria and Iraq to be tried there
- FBI texts reveal admiring view of then-director James Comey
- Struggling South Africa puts India in to bat in 3rd ODI
- Edmunds: How to Car Shop at an Auto Show
- Spain proposes economy minister for ECB vice president
- Romania: AIDS movie that drew protests to be rescreened
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Vermont man insists he didn't kill mother, grandfather
- Turkey says it has met criteria for visa free travel to EU
- Former Springboks coach Peter de Villiers takes Zimbabwe job
- Russian hackers hunt hi-tech secrets, exploiting US weakness
- The Latest: EU to meet Turkey March 26 to discuss relations
- Orangutan shot with air gun 130 times in 2nd Borneo killing
- European Parliament dismisses its Polish vice president
- Nastase has tennis bans reduced on appeal
- Business group: Patience wearing thin with UK govt on Brexit
- Simona Halep to miss Romania's Fed Cup series against Canada
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Thousands of African migrants protest Israeli deportations
- Finnish police: Knife attacker identified with IS
- 22 foreigners injured and one Chinese in critical condition: official updates
- Boston restaurant offers $3K burger with engagement ring
- Kosovo says EU's new strategy not clear on its integration
- Russian hackers exploit weakness in US cyber defense
- South Africa's deputy president anticipates 'speedy resolution' to talks with Zuma on power transition
- The Latest: Chemical weapon watchdog probing Syria attacks
- The Latest: South Africa deputy expects 'speedy resolution'
- Bangladesh hopes for a lively wicket for 2nd Sri Lanka test
- Swiss mobile data of 800,000 customers is stolen
- Barca tries to leave Pique controversy behind with Copa
- Australia beats England by 5 wickets in T20 Tri-Series
- DNA suggests 10,000-year-old Brit had dark skin, blue eyes
- Michael Kors feels the holiday cheer, shares surge
- Harley recalls nearly 175K bikes because brakes can fail
- The Latest: Suspect in NFL player death faces federal charge
- Russian hackers hunt hi-tech secrets, exploiting US weakness
- GSK sinks to Q4 loss on US tax code changes
- Ally or rival? Macron to visit Trump on US visit late April
- Police arrest star UConn women's field hockey player
- Thai company's defamation trial against workers begins
- Chipotle, citing tax changes, sends bonuses, ups benefits
- EU revises up 2018 growth forecast for eurozone
- I-Mei and Lohas Biotech sign agreement of cooperation on development of ‘Shampignon’ mushroom products
- UMass students arrested after Super Bowl appear in court
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Jesmyn Ward, prize-winning author, has 2 new novels planned
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Oxygen Media defends series about missing teen case
- Small earthquake rattles some residents north of NYC
- Brazil confirms 353 yellow fever cases, including 98 deaths
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel says coalition deal can be 'the foundation of a good and stable government'
- The Los Angeles Times sold to local billionaire for $500M, ending strained tenure under owner of the Chicago Tribune
- Immigrant illegally living in US charged in drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts player, Uber driver
- Paper Tiger: UK police end up in standoff with stuffed toy
- Cops: Naked man covered in cooking oil attacked family
- Los Angeles Times sold to local billionaire for $500 million
- The Latest: House hard-liners expect budget pact to pass
- Monaco top scorer Falcao out injured for up to 3 weeks
- Egypt opens border with Gaza temporarily, first time in 2018
- Boy, 11, dies after falling through ice on NYC pond
- Rio police and military arrest 23 in pre-Carnival raids
- Russian FM says Russia wants "constructive dialogue" with US
- Romantic getaway tips from the world's longest honeymooners
- Mexico pipeline thefts at record high, 10,363 illegal taps
- Review: Pop icon John Oates dives deep into American roots
- Cash-strapped Greece sees growth in medical cannabis
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher, calm returns
- Baby, it's cold in there: Explorers test endurance in Poland
- India makes 303-6 in 3rd ODI against South Africa
- Charges: Dr. did coke, let office manager prescribe opioids
- Body tentatively ID'd as missing NY man found at his home
- It's a boy: Gorilla baby in Leipzig Zoo named Kio
- National Hockey League
- Taiwan President vows to advance science talent cultivation in Taiwan
- National Basketball Association
- Prosecutors: Zoo director fraudulently obtained animal drugs
- Lebanon labels Israeli border wall an 'aggression'
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Police testify about violence suffered by kidnapped UK model
- Evra secures return to Premier League with West Ham
- Women at Brazil Carnival: Skimpy garb does not allow groping
- Unlikely migrant path brings Cuban family to Serbia
- UN rights chief: 'all-out assault on democracy' in Maldives
- Pope Benedict 5 years on: weaker, but 'on a pilgrimage home'
- Judge to ask EU court about post-Brexit citizenship issues
- Top House Democrat to oppose potential Senate budget pact unless GOP leaders promise vote on 'Dreamer' immigrants
- Former AG Holder on future bid for office: 'I'll see'
- US stocks rise as Wall Street grows calmer after big swings
- 5 headless bodies left at funeral home in Mexico
- Sanchez reaches deal to avoid prison time in tax fraud case
- Senate committee advances coal lobbyist to serve at EPA
- Albania looks to clear out bad apples from police force
- Judge OKs Turkish banker's conviction in US sanctions case
- Magnitude 5.7 quake rattles eastern Taiwan's Hualien
- Bosnian PM confident his country will eventually join the EU
- From aardvarks to zebras: London Zoo counts its creatures
- Dunkin' Donuts to stop using foam cups by 2020
- Electric cars have benefits, but likely won't save you money
- Holder: Obama respected 'wall' between White House, Justice
- What is norovirus? Stomach bug hits Winter Games
- LA Times suitor is basketball-loving billionaire doctor
- Hasbro reports surprise sales drop in fourth quarter
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
- White House advances idea of military parade
- The Latest: Tronc: Ex-Times publisher cleared of wrongdoing
- Trump breaks his silence on stock market decline
- Porzingis' hopes on hold after torn ACL ends All-Star season
- Vatican sex crimes expert changes plans, will interview Chile sex abuse victim in person after AP story
- EU official says Serbia must forge Kosovo deal to join
- Tax cut, bonuses for workers? Many businesses not sure yet
- Federal officer in Puerto Rico indicted on child pornography
- Defense lawyer attacks credibility of key government witness
- At US outpost in Syria, US general backs Kurdish fighters
- Bahrain arrests 4 in pipeline blast, laying blame on Iran
- AP Exclusive: Vatican to interview Chile victim in person
- Report: Social media surveillance unfairly targeted Muslims
- AP count: Nearly 11.8M enroll for Obama health law in 2018
- Dems head to midterms with energized base, unsettled agenda
- Spanier seeks to have Sandusky-related conviction overturned
- City fights reinstatement of fired cop who berated immigrant
- Brazil religious leaders suspected of enslaving congregants
- More than 300 child soldiers released in South Sudan
- Macron rejects growing nationalist demands in Corsica
- Alaska robbery suspect buries coat but gets caught cold
- Tesla's losses expected to grow on Model 3 delays
- US task force warns Cuba's internet controls stifle dissent
- Support for investigation of US Olympic Committee grows
- Court rejects appeal from British woman on Texas death row
- Jury: California prison worker turned killer into sex slave
- Ex-Uber CEO grilled about old texts in high-tech heist case
- UN experts: Al-Qaida greater threat than IS in some places
- With baby announcement, Kylie Jenner is new Instagram queen
- Top White House aide announces deal on 2-year budget pact with huge increases for defense, domestic programs
- Senate Majority Leader tells Senate he has bipartisan deal boosting spending for defense, domestic programs
- Canada PM Trudeau says 'peoplekind' remark was bad humor
- Russia alleges Western media preparing bogus Olympic report
- Briton who fought against IS faces terrorism charge
- Protests over mining deaths pose new challenge to Morocco
- Mexico: Someone tried to mail a tiger cub
- Acting Maldives police chief says 2 supreme court justices who ordered imprisoned politicians released had been bribed
- Michigan gets request to pardon Polish-born doctor
- The Latest: Maldives police say detained judges were bribed
- 36 indicted in global cybercrime ring that stole $530M
- Myanmar's place at US military drills in Asia draws ire
- Spirit Airlines' site crashes, customers can't book flights
- Puerto Rico's first lady apologizes for sending candles
- US slaps more sanctions on Pakistan-based militants
- Tunisia's bank governor is fired after EU blacklists nation
- South Africa vs. India 3rd ODI scoreboard
- The Latest: Mattis mum on any plans for big military parade
- Next Gerber baby will be a boy with Down syndrome
- Data reviewed by AP show sexual assault reports almost doubled at US Military Academy in last school year
- Salt Lake City is 1st in US to seek 2030 Winter Olympic bid
- APNewsBreak: Sexual assault reports doubled at West Point
- White House aide resigns after allegations of spousal abuse
- The Latest: Ex-Uber CEO saw Google founder as a 'brother'
- 'Black Panther' takes blockbusters to Africa, and the future
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Texas church gunman described as controlling, quick to anger
- 2 police officers come to aid of dog impaled on metal fence
- Bolivia: 2 people killed by rain-fueled landslide, 1 missing
- Frankfurt reaches German Cup semis thanks to Mainz blunders
- Dinosaur-killing space rock may have triggered sea volcanoes
- The Latest: Rabobank to pay $368 million in laundering case
- US genetics scientist among winners of esteemed Israel prize
- Nastase tennis bans reduced 8 months on appeal
- Officials: Fake dentists treat woman who gets oral infection
- Scientists aim at joint injuries that can trigger arthritis
- For 3rd time, General Motors seeks to avoid Takata recalls
- Trump accuser takes #MeToo message to voters in Ohio
- Officials: Now-grown witnesses key in 1982 slaying case
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: Report: Oregon lawmaker won't resign amid claims
- Boko Haram leader calls himself 'invincible' but also tired
- Not upset with the upset, sports chain could get Eagles rush
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Professor reprimanded over selfie with severed heads
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- US consumers boosted borrowing by $18.4 billion in December
- Liberal outrage as Dems ignore 'dreamers' in budget deal
- Queen Latifah, Anita Hill to speak at Rutgers ceremonies
- Jury has case of Oklahoman man accused of murder, hate crime
- Judge rules against heir who wanted Met to return a Picasso
- ATP World Tour Diema Xtra Sofia Open Results
- 'Justified,' 'Home Improvement' actor Mickey Jones dies
- "They want to erase us." Hunger used to target Rohingya
- "They want to erase us." Hunger used to target Rohingya
- US adding air power, intelligence gathering in Afghanistan
- Why investors' fear of high inflation is probably overblown
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results
- 2 appeal cyberstalking convictions that led to life terms
- Opera of Rudolfo Anaya's 'Bless Me, Ultima' set to premiere
- Oklahoma man convicted of first-degree murder and hate crime charges in fatal shooting of his Lebanese neighbor
- Tanaka went with his heart in staying with Yankees
- The Latest: Jury convicts Oklahoma man of murder, hate crime
- Sessions: Administration is working to stop opioid crisis
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Suspicious luggage comment prompts San Diego airport search
- Tony Romo to play PGA Tour event in Dominican Republic
- Review: Earnest 'Peter Rabbit' sure to delight young fans
- Publisher moves up release of James Comey memoir to April 17
- Brazilian couple facing kidnapping charges in Texas case
- Snap, Wynn and Tronc surge while Chipotle tumbles
- Sotomayor: Pay inequality among nation's biggest issues
- Markets get jumpy again; investors should keep their nerve
- Bermuda swaps same-sex marriage for domestic partnerships
- Vegas police: 2 homeless men dead in series of shootings
- Spieth in a good spot to keep his thinking to a minimum
- Lawyers for Mueller case defendant cite client differences
- Fekir on target as Lyon beats Montpellier 2-1 in French Cup
- Water forecast is bleak for major reservoir in Southwest US
- Armie Hammer joins guests at a sportswear-heavy Boss show
- How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday
- Police: Consumer affairs reporter assaulted on assignment
- BC-US--Index, US
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Sevilla beats Leganes 2-0, returns to Copa del Rey final
- Rescued climber angry over delayed help for ailing colleague
- US women to face Mexico in Houston
- Judge: Las Vegas police must release mass shooting records
- Business Highlights
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- The Latest: Biden slams GOP for not standing up to Trump
- US says abortion gag rule cost only 4 organizations funding
- Nats catcher Read suspended 80 games for positive drug test
- North Dakota's Burgum to repay $37K for Super Bowl suite
- Review: Eastwood's '15:17' recreates a thwarted attack
- Court: Idaho nuclear waste documents won't be made public
- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi ends 8-hour speech on 'dreamer' immigrants
- Budget agreement adds money for defense, infrastructure
- Former dominatrix loses fight to keep job as police officer
- US airstrike repels attack by Syrian regime-backed troops
- Argentine leader's support of police officer triggers outcry
- More than 2 months after Trump cited border agent's death as argument for border wall, FBI says no evidence of "attack"
- FBI: No evidence of attack in Border Patrol agent's death
- A new Senate document on Russia probe spying explained
- Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin out 3-4 weeks with broken hand
- Venezuela's electoral council sets April 22 as date for presidential election as political talks fail
- Woman charged after attacking husband, Delta flight crew
- The Latest: Venezuela calls April 22 presidential election
- Lamela's 1st goal in 17 months helps Tottenham win in FA Cup
- Woman faces terror charge after fires at Minnesota campus
- Drake visits Miami homeless shelter for women, kids
- Texas prosecutor plans to dismiss 1 Waco biker case
- Naked passenger forces plane back to Anchorage
- Yolmer Sanchez wins in arbitration; players lead 6-3
- South Korea asks UN for sanctions exemption for North Korea
- 10 Things to Know for Thursday
- Pyeongchang Olympics begin with mixed doubles curling
- ATP World Tour Ecuador Open Results
- California governor scales back plan for giant water project
- Hualien feels level 6 intensity from magnitude 4.8 quake
- Space sports car now flying toward asteroid belt beyond Mars
- Ottawa forward Alexandre Burrows suspended 10 games
- Death toll from eastern Taiwan earthquake rises to 10
- Tsai vows to advance science talent cultivation in Taiwan
- Taiwan International Documentary Festival unveils 2018 award nominees
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Lawyers say Maldives' top judge unconstitutionally detained
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Drummond, Griffin leads Pistons over Nets 115-106
- The Latest: Hamlin picked as Team USA flagbearer
- Brazil's Chapecoense knocked out of South American cup
- Workers try to shore up tilted buildings after Taiwan quake
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: New LA Times owner vows boost to its journalism
- Some Russians arrive for CAS hearing ahead of Olympics
- Harden scores 41 points, streaking Rockets beat Heat
- James Harden scores 41 points, Rockets beat Heat 109-101
- 4 Chinese tourists killed by eastern Taiwan earthquake
- Sacred trees line the route to Olympic downhill gold medal
- Pacers-Pelicans postponed over concerns about roof leak
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Sri Lanka wins toss, will bat 1st vs Bangladesh in 2nd test
- Team competition to open Olympic figure skating program
- Bruins rout Rangers 6-1 for 18th win in 23 games
- National Basketball Association
- Authorities report eight people dead, three missing in collapse at subway construction site in southern China
- S. Korea gets flexible with N. Korea sanctions for Olympics
- James van Riemsdyk score SO winner, Leafs beat Predators 3-2
- USA Gymnastics sets up fund for athletes abused by Nasser
- Luger Erin Hamlin will carry US flag into opening ceremony
- Bergeron scores twice, Bruins rout Rangers 6-1
- Rubio, Hood lead Jazz over Grizzlies 92-88 for 7th straight
- LeBron's last-second shot gives Cavs 140-138 OT win
- Update: Japan to send quake rescue team to Taiwan
- Bangladesh is on high alert before verdict against ex-PM Zia
- US offers condolences over deadly earthquake in Hualien
- Taiwan Travel Act clears U.S. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee
- All Blacks lock Gary Seear dead at 65
- North Korea says it's not interested in meeting US VP Pence
- Goaltending gives European underdogs a chance at Olympics
- AP PHOTOS: Brazilians honor sea goddess Yemanja
- World Pro Ski Tour kicks off 2018 season in New Hampshire
- Bank of England likely to hint at further rate hike
- The evangelical singer who would be Costa Rica's president
- Shaun White just fine with upping ante on Olympic halfpipe
- Philly feting 1st Super Bowl title with parade
- Ex-swim coach's home searched amid sexual abuse allegations
- Ski school gives city kids their first shot on the slopes
- Baltimore police corruption trial: More closing arguments
- China's January exports rise 11.1 percent over a year ago; imports surge 36.9 percent, rebounding from weak December
- Trump aide to leave White House after abuse allegations
- China January exports up 11.1 pct, imports surge 36.9 pct
- Pelosi speaks for record 8 hours in favor of 'Dreamers'
- Australia's Aboriginal life expectancy gap widens
- Senate leaders' budget deal faces opposition in both parties
- GOP senators raise more questions about Steele and dossier
- US skeleton sliders want uniform drug testing
- In small interactions before Olympics, Korean unity emerges
- Regent and Queen of Desserts presents Regent x Janice Wong Valentine’s Day chocolate gift set
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Pentagon misconduct complaints increase; Fewer found guilty
- Jim Carrey says users should yank their Facebook accounts
- South Korean official says North Korea held military parade on eve of Winter Olympics in South Korea
- Ancient temple left neglected as Yemen war threatens history
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- North Korea stages military parade on eve of Olympics
- FBI: Probe shows no evidence of attack in border agent death
- Australia's indigenous Winter Olympian inspired by Freeman
- LaDue snaps tie, Kings pull away late for 5-2 win vs Oilers
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Afghan official: Chinese, Uzbek IS militants killed in raid
- Through Wednesday, February 7, 2018
- Asian shares mixed in skittish trading after Wall St decline
- Thai activists who protested junta surrender to police
- 4 stabbed at Texas home church service; suspect in custody
- Taipei’s GEO recommends a visit to Baishihu in Neihu during Lunar New Year
- Freestyle skiers from Belarus looking for more Olympic gold
- China, African Union deny report bloc's building was bugged
- Olympic downhill course receives praise after training run
- Complaints against Oregon lawmaker stretch back years
- Pelosi speaks for record 8 hours in favor of 'Dreamers'
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- At 45, ski jumper Kasai set for record 8th Winter Games
- National Geographic Channel show spotlights ‘Taiwan’s Toughest’
- Long-awaited hockey milestone happened suddenly for Greenway
- South Korean soccer player pleads not guilty to sex assault
- Swiss Re in discussions on potential investment by Softbank
- Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic for Caribbean Series crown
- Taiwan's foreign professional 'Gold Card' online application form goes live
- Taiwanese bands and entertainers donate to Hualien quake relief
- California officials, protesters fight offshore drill plans
- More than 300 child soldiers released in South Sudan
- Pence to push S. Korea toward more hawkish N. Korea policy
- Afghan official: 4 children killed amid battle with Taliban
- The Latest: Pence dismisses report on gay Olympian criticism
- Seoul says South Korean president will have luncheon with North Korean leader's sister, others in Olympics delegation
- Airport agents to get training after Native church's lawsuit
- Italy's UniCredit rebounds to 4Q, FY profits
- South Korean president to meet North Korean leader's sister
- Wynn case raises question: When do investors need to know?
- Russian Olympic official says ban doesn't apply to him
- ‘Taiwan Jiayou!’ Japan Prime Minister Abe speaks after Hualien quakes
- German exports up 6.3 percent in 2017, hit record
- Aldridge, Spurs hand Suns their most one-sided loss ever
- Turkish, Russian, Iranian leaders to meet over Syria crisis
- Netanyahu feuds with police chief ahead of probe findings
- Egypt's inflation rate continues decline in January
- Japanese wholesale store puts out signs praying for well-being of earthquake victims in Hualien, Taiwan
- Secrecy on president's exit bad for South Africa, group says
- Nissan sales suffer over scandal, but US tax reforms help
- Bangladesh court sentences ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to five years in prison on corruption charges
- Macron's government to boost military spending, modernize
- Russia soccer player in doping case, deputy PM says
- Filipina believed trapped in collapsed Hualien building
- Syrian state-run media confirm US airstrike on government-backed troops, cites reports of dozens killed and wounded
- The Latest: Bangladesh ex-PM sentenced to 5 years in jail
- The Latest: Syria confirms US airstrike, reports casualties
- FIFA president praises Russian World Cup preparations
- Decision on 45 Russian athletes' appeals to be issued Friday, hours before Olympic opening ceremony
- US bobsledder Justin Olsen resuming workouts after surgery
- British lawmakers could be expelled over sexual harassment
- US coach keeping blinders on as he preps for Olympic debut
- Seedorf back in Spain to try to kick-start coaching career
- Former President George W. Bush says "there's pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled" in the U.S. election
- George W. Bush says Russia meddled in 2016 US election
- Mars on Earth: Simulation tests in remote desert of Oman
- China dismisses accusations from former Maldives leader
- Internet pioneer, songwriter John Perry Barlow dies at 70
- Ohio officials pressure MLS to decide on FC Cincinnati
- Key Islamic State suspect absent as Belgian trial resumes
- Experts advise to prepare earthquake kit after Hualien deadly quake
- I-Mei Foods donates NT$ 5 million to Hualien quake relief
- Greece launches bond in key step to exiting bailout era
- Care to become England rugby's most-capped scrumhalf
- Lots of gold medals, sure, but how about those 15,000 eggs
- Rumford leads Super 6 Perth, Westwood 2 shots back
- The Latest: China dismisses claim it's 'buying up' Maldives
- Australian premier to apologize to child sex abuse victims
- Taiwan thanks international community for care following Hualien quake
- Ick-factor: London fatberg goes from sewer to museum
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Israeli court rejects appeals in murder of Palestinian teen
- Cyprus says drilling indicates potentially big gas deposit
- French environment chief denies sexual misconduct claims
- The Latest: Early birds head to Eagles Super Bowl parade
- Billionaire Trump adviser donates to Israel National Library
- Nissan and other Japanese investors to meet with UK leader
- US skater Rippon wants Pence spat to take backseat to games
- Egypt's ex-auditor feared same fate as slain Italian scholar
- Saudi writer sentenced to prison for criticizing royal court
- BC-GLF--World Super 6 Scores
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Zimbabwe's top opposition party hurt by power struggles
- Philippines to Canada: helicopters won't be used for attacks
- USDA announces $17.5 million to fight invasive species
- Japanese actor donates 10 million yen to Hualien quake relief
- Napoli-Juve duel is the most competitive in Europe
- International Criminal Court to open preliminary probes on war on drugs in Philippines, violence in Venezuela
- Pakistani Islamist radicals hail acquittals over lynching
- Smallest partner approves deal on new German government
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- ICC to open preliminary probes in Philippines, Venezuela
- Bank of England keeps its key interest rate at 0.5 percent as UK economy faces Brexit uncertainties
- Liverpool needs more than Van Dijk to fix defensive flaws
- Bank of England keeps rates on hold amid Brexit uncertainty
- 6N: Laidlaw back as chastened Scots ring changes for France
- Knock knock ... Who's there? Taco Bell
- Israel nominates new envoy to Jordan after diplomatic crisis
- Thai capital known for tourist sites chokes in polluted haze
- Plane in Rhode Island hits birds, makes emergency landing
- Jordan's king arrives in Pakistan for talks with officials
- Filipina caregiver found dead in Taiwan’s Hualien quake
- Twitter posts big numbers in the fourth quarter, shares soar
- NYC's Brooklyn Academy of Music names new artistic director
- The Latest: Pound rises on UK central bank hint of rate hike
- AP Explains: Who's in charge in South Africa these days?
- Jack Johnson descendant hopes for pardon, maybe from Trump
- Twitter says it had its first quarterly profit in history and returned to revenue growth in the fourth quarter
- Poland's protesting doctors reach pay deal with government
- CVS Health beats 4Q expectations, grabs $1.5B tax benefit
- 4th-tier club highlighting anti-Semitism in German soccer
- Twitter's turns first profit, but problems remain
- Police: Man sells fake Eagles season pass for gambling money
- Analysis: As Olympics begin, 2 Koreas navigate an odd moment
- Carrefour workers protest job cuts driven by Macron reform
- Nelson Mandela rose makes debut ahead of Valentine's Day
- Man United reports half-year loss due to US tax overhaul
- Putin, 7 rivals register for Russia's presidential race
- Homeless man helps save father suffering heart attack
- UK 'disappointed' at Bermuda's same-sex marriage ban
- Kale to go: Amazon to roll out delivery at Whole Foods
- EU lawmakers condemn Turkish action in Syria, arrests
- Thursday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Mixed Doubles Curling Glance
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Thursday's Olympic Curling Sums
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Trump meets with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales
- Former Causeway Bay Books manager plans to open a book store in Taiwan
- Sudan says ambassador to Cairo to return 'very soon'
- Cambodia frees on bail 7 Westerners held for 'dirty dancing'
- Navalny accuses top Russian officials of ties to billionaire
- 'It was like a bomb blast': Hualien quake survivor
- Tens of thousands mourn Russian pilot killed in Syria
- Trump calls faith 'central' to American life
- 6N: Uncapped back Larmour in reserves for Ireland v Italy
- The Latest: Lawyer: Shooting at police criminal, not terror
- Walmart names Square CFO Friar as a board member
- Lebanon says contacts underway to ease tensions with Israel
- Arizona university gets $1.9M to research future of TV news
- Judge will hear case of Powerball winner who wants anonymity
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open mixed on Wall Street
- Brazil lawmaker arrested at airport in corruption case
- Freemasons complain they are being stigmatized
- Wellinger leads qualifying for ski jumping normal hill final
- Pakistan warns media against promoting Valentine's Day
- West African nation of Guinea reports Lassa fever death
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Players are bigger than the club at Paris Saint-Germain
- National Basketball Association
- Teva chief reports 'strong progress' in restructuring plan
- US stocks open lower as banks and industrials decline
- In Denmark, volunteer finds $8,284 in charity shop coat
- Ohio Supreme Court upholds triple-killer's death sentence
- US senator: Give me 'five minutes' with Larry Nassar
- Russian diplomat: US doctrine may lower nuclear threshold
- The Latest: Man dies after stabbing attack at church service
- Long-term US mortgage rates climb for fifth straight week
- Court upholds $41.5M verdict in student disease lawsuit
- Do's and don'ts when using shopping apps
- Argentina rejects extradition of CONMEBOL official to US
- Poland and EU officials see improvement in ties
- ICC says no evidence of fixing in 3rd Ashes test in December
- India's anti-trust regulator fines Google for 'search bias'
- Long-term US mortgage rates rise for fifth straight week
- Mueller memos illustrate media's great divide
- Pakistani arrested in Canada accused of sex offense in Texas
- 'Flawless' white diamond could fetch over $33 million
- Mexico arrests 5 police for kidnapping man
- Western powers hail Kosovo's retract on war crimes court law
- Former motorcycle dealership manager pleads to $750K theft
- Vermont committee supports Canadian prescription drug plan
- Pennsylvania pipeline work resume after $12M fine, changes
- GOP Sen. Flake guarded about reaching immigration deal
- Ex-pharmaceutical firm worker headed to prison in $1M scheme
- Leipzig debts, turnover grew after Bundesliga promotion
- Trudeau to promote Canadian tech market in San Francisco
- '10,000 homeless migrants' in Italy as election nears
- Tyson Foods announces bonuses due to federal tax overhaul
- Retail group: Annual retail sales to rise 3.8 to 4.4 percent
- The Latest: Ex-high school principal gets 9 years for porn
- Romanian study: Half-day old snow safe to eat
- Military bullies beware _ new policy means marks on records
- EU lawmakers urge US to respect Palestinian funding pledge
- Gasquet advances to Open Sud de France quarterfinals
- Travelzoo posts 4Q profit
- Ohio governor delays killer's execution over juror concerns
- Lebanese prosecutor demands death for killer of UK woman
- Dow Jones industrial average falls 500 points, or 2 percent, as market losses mount
- AP source: Cavaliers trading Isaiah Thomas to Lakers
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- Seattle clears pot convictions, following San Francisco lead
- Miazga fined by Vitesse after grabbing opponent's genitals
- Utah snowmobiler survives being buried in Wyoming avalanche
- West Brom's Rodriguez faces racial abuse charge from FA
- DOJ: Ex-leader of terrorist group should lose citizenship
- Tarantino apologizes to Roman Polanski rape victim
- South Dakota considers ban on teaching about gender identity
- How the market's turmoil could affect Fed's rate decisions
- Low-key prosecutor escapes GOP fury as Trump winds whirl
- Column: Mahrez head was turned but he should resume playing
- Venezuela election could trigger deeper sanctions, exiles
- The Latest: White House backs budget deal
- Massachusetts seeks path forward after hydro project defeat
- City votes to accept $7.5M settlement in gas pipeline fight
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- AP source: Cavs trade Wade to Miami, overhaul roster
- Tribe says it's being left out of Dakota Access study
- Column: US drops the coin on flag bearer at Winter Olympics
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Inventors have their own Oscars: The Sci-Tech Awards
- Kenneth Cole steps down as amfAR president amid controversy
- 'Kryptonite' guitarist's family says doctor fed opioid habit
- Harvey Weinstein's links to amfAR makes gala complicated
- The Latest: California Assembly opposes offshore drill plan
- Trump picks California lawyer to head IRS
- Syrian rebels seek relevance by joining Turkey's offensive
- Eastwood makes real heroes the stars in 'The 15:17 to Paris'
- Colombia tightens controls on border with Venezuela to control flood of migrants
- Colombia tightens border control as Venezuela migrants surge
- The Latest: Sunoco says deal will avoid pipeline litigation
- The Latest: Baltimore police corruption trial goes to jury
- Toronto police: remains of 6 found in serial killer probe
- Allred at 76: Still fighting, and shrugging off the critics
- Asteroid coming close Friday: Don't worry, we're safe
- Swatch of fabric from Hindenburg sells from more than $36K
- Florida woman: Airline told me to flush pet hamster
- Utah investigating allegations lawmaker hired prostitute
- Suspect in scholar kidnapping to ask judge to recuse himself
- Mexico central bank raises key interest rate to 7.5 percent
- Conductor's wife alleging negligence in deadly train crash
- AP Interview: Qatari official urges world to aid Gaza
- Rio beefs up Carnival security amid wave of violence
- Quarterbacks will dominate the 2018 NFL offseason
- Drivers, and Oxford comma, come up big in lawsuit settlement
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Professor facing deportation from Kansas gets temporary stay
- Uruguay will extend aide to ex-Guantanamo inmates for a year
- Mattis: Immigrant service members won't face deportation
- Dow Jones industrial average falls more than 750 points, or 3 percent, as market extends its losses
- The Latest: Attorney praises reprieve for Ohio killer
- Ghanaian midfielder Muntari faces test at Deportivo
- Puerto Rico launches folkloric music channel on Pandora
- Lawmakers face deadline for producing new congressional map
- UN exempts sanctions for North Korea's Olympic delegation
- The Latest: Ex-Olympic swim coach denies abuse allegations
- The Latest: Former Trump aide had interim security clearance
- Dow Jones industrials plunge 1,000 points, bringing the index down 10 percent from the record it reached two weeks ago
- David Rockefeller's Maine summer home sells for $19 million
- English Premier League prepares for TV rights auction
- Omarosa says on 'Big Brother' country is not going to be OK
- Oklahoma AG urges presidential pardon for convicted soldier
- Hanesbrands and iRobot stumble while Twitter, Woodward gain
- Bardot warns Putin on animal cruelty before World Cup
- The Latest: Utah reviewing ex-lawmaker's campaign expenses
- GOP lawmaker says panel investigating Russia is 'poison'
- Dow plunges 1,000 points as a weeklong market rout continues
- Goodfriend's nomination to Fed approved by Senate committee
- What's a tax break for car racing doing in the budget deal?
- Budget plan's $1 trillion deficit sours some Republicans
- Rangers waive defenseman Brendan Smith on 29th birthday
- Turmoil embroils US Latino group amid leader's Trump backing
- Governors say Interior Department shift didn't include them
- Airline 'bumping' of passengers falls to lowest rate ever
- Q&A: What it means that stocks are in a 'correction'
- For US in Syria, end game gets murkier as IS shrinks
- Business Highlights
- United leads list of on-time US airlines
- A look at stock market indexes closing prices over 5 days
- Syrian forces capture 2 members of Islamic State 'Beatles'
- Coutinho scores as Barcelona reaches 5th straight Copa final
- Montana recommends against Yellowstone grizzly hunt in 2018
- Creationist's speech canceled at university in Oklahoma
- McDormand admits to being tired of awards season
- Kemba Walker to replace Porzingis in NBA All-Star Game
- Sen. Rand Paul holds up votes on the budget deal, says Republicans and Democrats are 'spending us into oblivion'
- Biggest 1-day drops for the Dow Jones industrial average
- 88-year-old man who tried to kill wife with hammer sentenced
- 6N: England and Wales set for another close encounter
- Sheriff sued over comments after deadly highway shooting
- Past corrections: Drops of 10 percent or more in the S&P 500
- Prescription drugs among budget deal changes to Medicare
- Interim security clearances are routine, but are they risky?
- Sens teammates disagree with length of Burrows' suspension
- Pirates seek return of player's missing mom in Venezuela
- Streelman, Hossler share first-round lead at Pebble
- Olympic Games in Africa? A door long shut could be opening
- The Latest: Prime minister pitches Canada as tech-friendly
- Australian lawmakers debate banning sex with staff members
- Male staffer accuses California assemblywoman of misconduct
- 10 Things to Know for Friday
- Taiwan headline news
- Why Western Government’s must call out China’s human rights abuses
- Oregon state senator accused of inappropriate behavior by female colleagues resigns
- The Latest: Oregon lawmaker accused of harassment resigns
- Friday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Hope for Lions in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area
- 49ers re-sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 5-year deal
- Excluded Russians to learn if they can compete in Olympics
- Friday's Olympic Curling Sums
- The Latest: Figure skating team competition underway
- Trump to propose reducing some prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries
- The Latest: Trump aims to reduce drug costs under Medicare
- Norovirus outbreak at South Korea
- White House wants to change pay for federal workers
- Proposed windscreen for IndyCar passes first on-track test
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Hong Kong court denies UK banker's double murder appeal
- National Hockey League
- All 45 Russian athletes lose appeals to sports' highest court against exclusion from the Pyeongchang Olympics
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Super League future of Indian soccer despite falling crowds
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- CAS rejects appeals by 47 Russians against Olympic bans
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 2 Canadians believed trapped in collapsed building in eastern Taiwan
- National Basketball Association
- Konecny, Giroux lead Flyers past Canadiens, 5-3
- Fournier helps Magic edge Hawks 100-98
- Reinhart lifts Sabres to 4-3 win over Islanders
- Monahan scores 2 goals as Flames beat Devils 3-2
- Valanciunas, Raptors beat short-handed Knicks 113-88
- China's stock market benchmark falls 5.5 percent, other Asian markets down sharply following Wall Street plunge
- Valanciunas, Raptors beat short-handed Knicks 113-88
- Sam Reinhart lifts Sabres to 4-3 win over Islanders
- Friday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Thunder stars Westbrook, Anthony out against Lakers
- Vietnam strengthens law enforcement efforts to protect wildlife
- Friday's Olympic Figure Skating Results
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Kucherov ends goal drought, Lightning beat Canucks 5-2
- 5 Chinese tourists believed trapped in collapsed building in eastern Taiwan
- Taiwan rescuers search building for 7 missing in earthquake
- The Latest: Omarosa says she wouldn't vote for Trump again
- Hoffman scores in OT as Senators beat Predators 4-3
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Schenn scores twice, Blues rout Avalanche 6-1
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Used to scuffles, Rand Paul takes on Senate, risks shutdown
- Coyotes score 4 straight to top Wild in OT
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Congress to miss midnight shutdown deadline as Senate recesses until 12:01 a.m. Friday
- Friday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Irving, Brown lead Celtics to 110-104 OT win over Wizards
- Taiwan rejects offer of help from China, accepts Japanese expertise
- Raptors trade Caboclo to Kings for Richardson
- Stars edge fading Blackhawks 4-2 for 4th straight win
- USOC wants full investigation before deciding CEO's future
- Friday's Olympic Figure Skating Results
- The plane carrying the North Korean delegation with leader Kim Jong Un's sister arrives in South Korea for Olympics
- The U.S. government shut down at midnight, as Congress misses deadline to pass spending bill
- USOC: No plans for American bid for 2026 Olympics
- Swiss curlers stun with perfect score, beating US 9-4
- Pennsylvania redistricting battle heads into final stretch
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Australian javelin thrower Bannister dies at age 33
- Obama-backed committee targeting races in 11 states
- Celebrating a pulp fiction artist who broke gender barriers
- N. Korea delegation led by Kim's sister arrives for Olympics
- Rio Carnival evolves into low-cost street party extravaganza
- Canada leads after opening day of figure skating team event
- Sparkles, fake fur, and an '80s LA vibe at Tom Ford
- In cold, poor South Korean mountains, Winter Olympics begin
- Tirico's debut, stumbling ice skaters in Olympics opening
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Kim's sister smiles on arrival in South Korea
- Trail Blazers hold off the Hornets 109-103 in overtime
- Study: Extremists still flourishing in Indonesia's prisons
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Bangladesh out for 110, trail Sri Lanka in 2nd test
- Family blames movie executive's suicide on Weinstein scandal
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Lawmakers press to reopen government, pass huge budget deal
- Asian shares plunge after major US index enters correction
- Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Mavericks, end 2-game skid
- Weather Service forecasts heavy snow from Chicago to Detroit
- Caldwell-Pope, Lakers trounce short-handed Thunder, 106-81
- Norwegian trio looks to rule Olympic speed events
- North Korean athletes reportedly reject free Samsung phone
- Kelly getting scrutiny after senior aide's resignation
- Budget agreement adds money for defense, infrastructure
- US counting on some Dutch skating blood for Olympic start
- Interim security clearances are routine, but are they risky?
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Skulls in the mail: Indonesia foils artifact smuggling
- Friday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Puerto Rico wins back-to back Caribbean Series titles
- Neal scores go-ahead goal in Vegas' 5-3 win over Sharks
- Friday's Olympic Curling Sums
- Trump proposes reduction of drug costs under Medicare
- Mattis: Immigrant service members won't face deportation
- Survivor: A low-profile prosecutor weathers political storms
- Through Thursday, February 8, 2018
- Cambodian shoe-thrower arrested after Thailand deports her
- As IS shrinks, end game for US in Syria gets murky
- Team USA says ski jumper Larson is 100,00th male Olympian
- Senate passes budget deal and spending measure to reopen shuttered federal government, sending bill to the House
- Court told woman in Kim Jong Nam killing was paid for pranks
- Knierims rescue US on opening day of Olympic team event
- Trump faces legal challenge on border wall with Mexico
- Used to scuffles, Rand Paul takes on Senate, forces shutdown
- Trudeau picks up promises amid US immigration uncertainties
- Torn ACL, what torn ACL? Canadian skier Marquis roars anyway
- Pence will use Olympics to push tougher stance on N. Korea
- Turkish jets resume airstrikes over Syrian Kurdish enclave
- Outspoken California #MeToo advocate accused of misconduct
- New Bollywood film tackles the taboo of menstrual hygiene
- China's January auto sales growth rebounds to 10.7 percent
- Singapore sends C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to Hualien
- Records show public paid for hotel tied to prostitute report
- Oregon lawmaker resigning amid groping allegations
- Analysis: Coin toss mirrors black experience beyond Olympics
- Japanese woman mourns loss Filipina caregiver in Hualien quake
- Higher budget deficits a likely factor in stock market rout
- Egypt announces launch of major security operation
- Danish prince leaves Olympics as father's condition worsens
- Mixed feelings in South Korea over N. Korea Olympic visit
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Swimming governing body faulted following abuse allegations
- The Latest: European shares open lower after US-led slide
- Fruit prices in Taipei rise 20% compared with last year
- Figure skater saving pups from SKorean dog meat trade
- 2 Canadians trapped in collapsed building in eastern Taiwan found dead
- Japan public grade school under fire over Armani uniform
- US speedskaters eager to put Sochi debacle behind them
- New team, who dis? US players form chemistry via group chat
- PCB charges Jamshed for violating anti-corruption codes
- Zuma drama overshadows South Africa's Mandela commemorations
- Eiffel Tower closed as snow, freezing rain pummel France
- 6N: Beauxis to start at flyhalf for France against Scotland
- German foreign minister hits out at party over replacement
- Good grabs, rad rails can lead to halfpipe, slopestyle gold
- Taiwan to offer help to family of Filipina killed in Hualien earthquake
- Rising racism taints Italian electoral campaign
- BC-GLF--Pebble Beach Scores
- Ecuador Open Results
- French court deals blow to far-right icon Jean-Marie Le Pen
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Slain hostage's mother wants kidnappers held accountable
- Russia throws flamboyant Olympic party despite scandals
- Olympic halfpipe champion Iouri Podladtchikov won't defend his title because of injury
- Newell: USA cross-country ready to break 42-year drought
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - February 09
- Maersk returns to profit as container shipping improves
- Greece: Gunman's furlough draws protest from US, UK
- Injured I-Pod won't get chance for another Olympic gold
- Taiwan's foreign professional talent act goes into effect
- UK growth downgrade possible after run of weak figures
- Photo of the day – Kitten rescued from Taiwan quake rubble
- House narrowly passes bipartisan budget measure, ending government shutdown
- The Latest: House OKs budget deal, ending shutdown
- 24 rescue dogs join the post-quake rescue efforts
- China says introducing stealth fighters into combat units
- The Latest: Former hostage of IS wants justice, not revenge
- Rights group calls for aid to civilians in Myanamr's north
- Combined Korean team ready to shed politics in Olympic debut
- High winds risk moving Olympic men's downhill into Monday
- Leader of militant Hamas leaves Gaza for talks in Egypt
- The Latest: Snow leaves roads treacherous in upper Midwest
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- The Latest: Turkey to detain pol for opposing offensive
- Column: Russian ruling only a brief respite in war on doping
- Gotta hand it to Vonn: US ski star wears gloves at Olympics
- Putin talks to Macron to discuss his planned trip to Russia
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 2/12/2018
- Westwood, Rumford tied for Perth European Tour lead
- Update: Death toll from eastern Taiwan earthquake rises to 16
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Public defenders walk out in protest of ICE court arrests
- Hualien policeman who lost home in quake puts mission first
- Hong Kong ex-cardinal warns against Vatican-China deal
- Sister of North Korean leader shakes hands with South Korean president in historic meeting during opening ceremony.
- Philadelphia cleaning up after Super Bowl parade
- Taiwan government to step up building safety requirements
- Fans return Eagles CB Sidney Jones' lost cellphone
- EU negotiator says major differences remain over Brexit transition period
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- EU negotiator says Britain has not yet outlined vision of future ties
- Germany says another citizen held in Turkey is released
- Fed Cup: Kvitova v Golubic opens for Czechs v Swiss
- Again? Yup. What to know about the overnight budget shutdown
- EU negotiator says disagreements remain on Brexit transition
- Olympic teams from North and South Korea march in together under one flag at opening ceremony
- Maldives TV station shuts down after threats
- The Latest: EU negotiator: UK skimps on post-Brexit details
- Man sentenced in connection with $20M found in box spring
- Officials: US drone strike kills 7 in Pakistani tribal area
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in declares 2018 Winter Games open amid extraordinary Olympic unity between Koreas
- Thais arrest alleged Russian cybercrime market operator
- A female-only resort off the coast of Finland set to open in summer
- Former resident arrested in NYC fire that displaced 150
- Koreas share historic handshake at Olympic opening ceremony
- South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim lights cauldron for Pyeongchang Games
- Egypt selects team base in Chechnya for Russia World Cup
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Moldova: official asks Russia to keep out of local politics
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- UPS, FedEx fall on report Amazon readying delivery service
- Trump tweets that he has signed budget deal
- AI robotics hub exhibition center opens in central Taiwan
- Museum: Painting thought to be copy is a genuine Jan Steen
- Cold medal: Shirtless Tongan grabs Olympic attention again
- 25 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen, forced into the sea
- Duterte orders Canadian choppers, US arms purchases stopped
- APNewsBreak: LL Bean dropping its unlimited returns policy
- Political candidates from Colombia's FARC temporarily suspend campaign amid security concerns
- 6N: Best says new Ireland cap Larmour is the real deal
- Stocks open higher on Wall Street; Dow Jones industrial average up more than 300 points following tumultuous week
- Explosion at mosque in Libya's Benghazi kills 2, injures 75
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Gigi Hadid bookends Jeremy Scott's Popple-themed runway show
- German arrested for applying to 3 foreign spy agencies
- Trump tells Israeli paper Jerusalem move was 'big point'
- Luis Suarez has Barcelona on course to win 2 titles in Spain
- US stocks snap higher a day after entering a 'correction'
- Woman pleads guilty to stealing from UMass-Lowell rec center
- Alfred Hitchcock remains an influence on crime writers
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Fed Cup: Parmentier to open play for France against Belgium
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Ohio school faces deadline on white nationalist decision
- Ohio court upholds death sentence for Craigslist killer of 3
- Officials: 2 explosions in east Afghanistan kill 3
- 5.8 magnitude quake rattles west coast of Mexico, no damages
- Man who impregnated 3 Ohio sisters sentenced on rape charges
- Immigration activist tries to stave off deportation
- Hungary says Romanian gas deal would end Russia's monopoly
- Fed Cup: 2017 finalist Belarus set for rookie Germans
- Brazil investigating 2 fires in which Venezuelans burned
- Valentine condom campaign wants lovers to think of animals
- Uber and Alphabet settle lawsuit filed over allegations that Uber stole self-driving car technology
- After sharp criticism, Rio evangelical mayor opens Carnival
- French Muslim quits song show over post-attack tweets
- Correction: Earns-The Hartford story
- US flu season still worsening; now as bad as 2009 swine flu
- Indian PM, Jordan king discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- Cardinal: Rohingya faced "elements of ethnic cleansing"
- Mexico nabs Zetas cartel leader Jose Maria Guizar Valencia
- New US sanctions hit Islamic State in Africa, Asia, Turkey
- Uber, Waymo settled trade secrets clash
- UK's exports to EU swell as Brexit talks enter next stage
- At Olympics, fiery optics both entertaining and symbolic
- Governor moves to empty prison as lawmakers mull its future
- Lebanon signs deal with 3 international oil companies
- Catholic school may bar girl over Planned Parenthood sticker
- Church expert: #Metoo, Chile bishop scandal a wake-up call
- Appeals court rejects verdict in Arab Bank case
- Unlimited movie-theater deal could be too good to survive
- UN agency warns of sexual violence at Greek refugee camps
- Man who killed kittens 'for fun' gets 1-year jail sentence
- 6N: France and Scotland under scrutiny ahead of match
- Helicopter airlifts musher injured in Alaska-Yukon race
- Public health workers from Virginia deploy to Virgin Islands
- Government star witness in Cuomo ex-aide trial arrested
- YouTube suspends ads from video star Logan Paul's channels
- Pennsylvania to require voting machines with paper backup
- In Oscars best-director nominees, a wealth of milestones
- Source: Coleman's 60-meter record won't be ratified
- Trump says he wishes aide accused of domestic violence well, hopes he'll have a great career ahead of him
- Man who tricked teens into online sex acts gets jail term
- The Latest: Trudeau meets with California's top leaders
- Father of teen missing in Aruba: TV show wasn't scripted
- Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away
- AL East teams at the start of spring training
- US Sen. Rubio steps up Venezuela rhetoric by suggesting coup
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Rose Byrne's greatest technical challenge? 'Peter Rabbit'
- The Latest: Lawmaker to take leave amid sex misconduct probe
- Oklahoma AG backed ex-solider push for pardon on his own
- The Latest: Trump wishes Rob Porter well after resignation
- Court rules in favor of male student in sexual-assault case
- Dow Jones industrials drop 500 points, or 2 percent, as stocks head for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis
- Texas adds 14 rigs as US rig count jumps to 975
- UN agency for Palestinian refugees fundraises after US cuts
- Mahrez resumes training at Leicester after being denied move
- Ireland says it will host US in soccer exhibition on June 2
- Myriad Mideast messes await Tillerson on visit to region
- Penn State trainer who testified in frat death case quits
- Carolina Herrera hands creative director role to Wes Gordon
- Kushner firm shifts court venue to keep partner names secret
- Serena Williams won't play Fed Cup Saturday singles matches
- The Latest: Olympic swimmer pens essay describing abuse
- Recalls this week: laptops, chairs, lamp sockets
- Agreement reached in ex-anchor's suit over her race comments
- Attorney calls for sanctions in Dakota Access pipeline suit
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Fox deletes column on 'darker, gayer, different' Olympics
- The Latest: Star witness in Cuomo ex-aide trial arrested
- Vermont developer, philanthropist Tony Pomerleau dies at 100
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- The Latest: Utah Senate warns lawmakers of 'entrapment'
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Prosecutor: Cop justified in shooting casino garage jumper
- Guess: Committee will probe sexual harassment allegations
- BC-GLF--World Super 6 Scores
- Brazil's top court to decide whether Lula can avoid prison
- Simple sketch helps police ID market theft suspect
- Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy
- A budget the likes of which the Pentagon has never seen
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Sole Cyprus team member is from Maine
- Argentina arrests murder fugitive wanted by Interpol
- Michigan State plans to fire official over Nassar scandal
- New commander named for US Pacific Fleet
- Stocks stage late rally, close sharply higher but still end wild week with loss of over 5 percent
- The Latest: Michigan State turns over materials to AG
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Federal agent gets 3 years for helping cocaine trafficker
- Baltimore police introducing tests to weed out corruption
- $2.5B plant to convert coal to diesel proposed in Indiana
- 'Catastrophe' star Rob Delaney's son dies of cancer at age 2
- Huskers' message to white nationalist: 'Hate Will Never Win'
- Rehired Southwest Airlines worker keeps GoFundMe money
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Leipzig beats Augsburg 2-0 to go 2nd in Bundesliga
- Nvidia and Skechers rise while FedEx and Expedia tumble
- Court rules Los Angeles sheriff violated immigrants' rights
- 4 new cranes start unloading aid in Yemen amid hunger crisis
- Senator lifts hold on OAS ambassador nomination
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- BC-US--Index, US
- VAR controversy in Juve's 2-0 win at Fiorentina
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- The Latest: City 'sorry' for blocking view of Eagles' parade
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Friend says Rachel Brand, No. 3 official at Justice Department, to resign
- Amazon names female NBC exec to head studios unit
- Marseille held to 2-2 draw at bitter rival Saint-Etienne
- Ex-Miss America from Arkansas squares off with state senator
- No. 3 Justice Department official stepping down amid turmoil
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Las Palmas maintains momentum with draw at Athletic Bilbao
- Governor won't endorse Babe Bracket but says hosts mean well
- Mark Calcavecchia shoots 64 to take Boca Raton lead
- Trump 'weighing his options' on releasing Democratic memo
- Business Highlights
- Trump's support for accused abuser fits pattern
- Goffin to face Gasquet in Open Sud de France semis
- Death of man who ran into Burning Man flames ruled suicide
- Ex-Guatemalan police chief arrested on visa fraud charge
- Equifax hack put more info at risk than consumers knew
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Tiger Williams accused of sexual assault on military flight
- The Latest: Pennsylvania working to overhaul election system
- Fishery disasters declared for areas hit by hurricanes
- Brit Ben Ainslie not resting in pursuit of America's Cup
- John Gavin, actor who became ambassador to Mexico, has died
- Trump to nominate Jim Carroll as next drug czar
- Marsella se atasca con empate en visita a Saint-Etienne
- First hotel in new Trump chain seeks Mississippi tax breaks
- Interior secretary touts effort to improve big-game habitat
- Russian woman identified as victim of garbage truck crash
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Mexico hopes fish farming can help save endangered porpoise
- Tom Anselmi out as Senators' president and CEO
- Hawks buy out veteran Marco Belinelli's contract
- Man pleads guilty to brawl on flight using wine bottle
- North Korea says it can't pay UN due to UN bank sanctions
- Grizzlies coach Bickerstaff gets $25,000 fine from NBA
- Man in U.S. illegally is convicted of killing 2 California deputies in case that entered national immigration debate
- Man in US illegally guilty of killing 2 California deputies
- Johnson, Hossler tied for Pebble Beach lead
- Citing national security concerns, Trump says he won't declassify Democratic memo on Russia probe, asks for revisions
- Autopsy: Las Vegas gunman had anti-anxiety drugs in system but wasn't under the influence of them, was otherwise healthy
- The Latest: Republican leaders produce new congressional map
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Shani Davis skips opening ceremony after losing coin toss
- The Latest: Las Vegas gunman had anti-anxiety meds in system
- The Latest: Trump won't declassify Democratic memo
- Korea women's hockey team to make much-awaited Olympic debut
- Autopsy gives no insight on motive in Vegas mass shooting
- The Latest: Judge asserts right to rule on border wall
- The Latest: University again rejects white nationalist visit
- The Latest: 11 more norovirus cases at Winter Olympics
- Detainee says he was kidnapped, imprisoned by IS
- American fans calm in Korea with worried relatives back home
- Oregon increases protections for 'enigma of the Pacific'
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Scores
- The Latest: Sheriff downplays cop-killer's immigrant status
- North Korean delegation including Kim Jong Un's sister meets S. Korean president at Seoul's presidential palace
- Taiwan's Best Campsites
- S. Korean president hosts lunch for Kim Jong Un's sister
- Heat wave: Wade receives standing ovation in Miami return
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Embiid, Saric lead Sixers to easy win over Pelicans
- Clippers handle Griffin, Pistons 108-95
- The Latest: Smiling S. Korean leader welcomes N. Koreans
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Beagle's 50th helps Capitals to 4-2 win over Blue Jackets
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Rangers beat Flames 4-3 to snap 4-game losing streak
- Marists in Chile begin probe into sex abuse allegations
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Police in Indian Kashmir say gunmen attack army camp
- Korver has 30, James posts triple-double as Cavs top Hawks
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Oladipo scores 35, Pacers recover to beat Celtics 97-91
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Nelson's 3rd goal lifts Islanders over Red Wings 7-6 in OT
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Hurricanes ride fast start to 4-1 win over Canucks
- National Hockey League
- Missing bookseller hits out at Sweden in arranged interview
- Kopitar scores 22nd goal, Quick makes 35 saves to lead Kings
- Harden, Capela lead Rockets to 130-104 win over Nuggets
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Brock Nelson lifts Islanders over Red Wings 7-6 in OT
- Speed, tricks and big air: What to watch from Pyeongchang
- Heat snap five-game losing streak in Wade's return
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Early starts at Olympics cause figure skaters concern
- Tarasenko powers Blues past Jets 5-2
- Brazilian skier dreams of recovery 4 years after accident
- Ski jumping 101: Aerodynamics key to success
- Sven Kramer hopes for 3 golds, zero blunders this time
- Fed Cup World Group II: Ukraine 1, Australia 1 after 1st day
- James and Cavs begin reboot with win over Hawks
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Saturday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Mixed Doubles Curling Glance
- Saturday's Olympic Curling Sums
- Mitchell scores 25, Jazz top Hornets for 8th straight win
- Lehtonen, Seguin lead Stars over Penguins 4-3 in shootout
- Figure skater Gracie Gold begins transition into coaching
- A Me Too moment at NY Fashion Week thanks to French designer
- Seoul says lunch meeting between South Korean president and North Korean senior officials has ended
- Italy's Bottega Veneta comes to New York Fashion Week
- Organizers looking into 'possible attack' on internet, Wi-Fi
- FFA: Ex-Ireland international Liam Miller dies at age 36
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 2 deaths blamed on winter snow storm in Midwest
- A budget the likes of which the Pentagon has never seen
- Immigration fight looks tougher after budget debate
- Trump defends former aide after abuse claims bring criticism
- Trump's support for accused abuser fits pattern
- LaVine scores 35, Bulls beat Butler, Timberwolves 114-113
- Trump won't declassify Democratic memo on Russia probe
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- In Pennsylvania, tax arguments from Dems, GOP get early test
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Ducks hold off Oilers 3-2 as Gibson makes 30 saves in return
- Unfulfilled pledge by Trump White House on Spanish website
- At Olympic Games, Kim Jong Un's sister takes VIP seat
- Bangladesh in trouble needing 339 vs Sri Lanka, 2nd test
- Israeli military says it shot down Iranian drone over Syria, its F-16 crashes in northern Israel
- Japan public grade school under fire over Armani uniform
- No longer 'mentally tired,' Shiffrin eyes '18 Olympic debut
- Israel downs Iranian drone and strikes Syria, F-16 crashes
- Lillard scores 50 in 3 quarters, Blazers beat Kings 118-100
- Syria says its defenses respond to Israeli raid on one of its military bases
- Through Friday, February 9, 2018
- Update: Death toll after Taiwan's Hualien earthquake rises to 16
- In US swing, Trudeau mixes job deals with defense of NAFTA
- The Latest: Syria says its defenses respond to Israeli raid
- The Latest: Officer in Canada prime minister motorcade hurt
- Hong Kong cardinal warns against Vatican-China deal
- Seoul: NKorean leader Kim Jong Un invites SKorean president for meeting in North Korea
- Detained Hong Kong bookseller says 'Sweden uses me as a chess piece'
- Saturday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Taiwan earthquake toll rises to 14 dead
- Ex-Guatemalan police chief arrested on visa fraud charge
- Coach knows his starter in net for US opener, he won't tell
- Finns to the NHL in a flash: Heiskanen, Tolvanen are ready
- Syrian TV says new Israeli raids near Damascus, air defenses respond
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Result
- Economic wins and lives lost during Duterte’s first year
- No Olympic truce for US, North Korea in Pyeongchang
- Cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla of Sweden wins first gold medal of Pyeongchang Olympics
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Winter Olympic Most Medals-Career
- Kalla wins, Bjoergen makes history at Winter Olympics
- Australia wins toss, will bowl 1st vs England in MCG T20
- Israeli military says it has carried out a 'large scale attack' against Iranian targets in Syria.
- Rescue dog hailed as a hero in Taiwan’s Hualien quake
- Saturday's Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Bumps in her blood: Olympian's family made for moguls
- Abbas to ask Indian PM for support in replacing US mediation
- Alibaba launches 1st Olympic project as IOC sponsor
- Ryanair flight returns to Bucharest airport, lands safely
- Drones grounded at opening ceremony _ but not on tape delay
- Olympic men's downhill race is blowing in the wind
- Signal of missing Black Hawk air ambulance found off southeastern Taiwan
- Polish official accuses Jews of 'passivity' in Holocaust
- Human eggs successfully grown to maturity in lab for the first time
- School's out; Canadian Parrot wins Olympic-sized gamble
- Thai golfer takes Perth lead, Westwood fails to qualify
- Danish prince visits ailing father after leaving Olympics
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Duterte warns he'll order navy to fire if sea wealth taken
- Korean hockey team faces Switzerland in historic debut match
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Hold that tweet: Athletes tiptoe around Olympic do's, don'ts
- Taiwanese company Acer to market 'smart prayer beads'
- A look at ski racers who could win a 1st Olympic medal
- Magnitude 4.3 quake hits eastern Taiwan
- South Africa's ANC losing support amid Zuma uncertainty
- Chan needs 1 specific medal to satisfy Canada: Olympic gold
- Former FIFA vice president Chung wins appeal at CAS
- India wins toss and bats vs. South Africa in 4th ODI
- Igloos warm hearts in old ski town where migrants fill hotel
- Saturday's Olympic Short Track Speedskating Results
- Charlotte Kalla wins 1st gold medal of Pyeongchang Olympics
- Official: Taliban kill 6 local police in Afghanistan
- Sweden 2, Japan 1
- UK reviews charity ties over Haiti aid worker allegations
- Saturday's Olympic Short Track Speedskating Results
- Taiwan, Indonesian police bust amphetamine smuggling gang
- Australia vs. England T20 scoreboard
- Malaysia slaps anti-dumping tariffs on Taiwan steel exporters
- Police seize 310 kilos of contraband eels at Madrid airport
- Thai protesters urge military rulers to give up power
- Japanese ambigram designer reveals new work for Taiwan's Hualien Earthquake
- Bali volcano decreases in activity, alert status lowered
- Saturday's Olympic Luge Results
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Pence upstaged by 2 Koreas' efforts to warm ties
- AR technology turns heads at Taipei book fair
- Taipower breaks ground on 100 MW solar power facility in central Taiwan
- Underdog US players 'trying to prove some doubters wrong'
- UK official says 2 British IS suspects shouldn't return home
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- South Korea wins host country's first gold of Pyeongchang Olympics in short track; Russian athlete takes bronze
- Turkey's president says military helicopter 'downed' in Syria during operation against Syrian Kurdish militants
- Iran arrests suspects on espionage charges: report
- Merkel: Germany will live up to its Holocaust responsibility
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Turkish president says helicopter downed in northern Syria
- Winter Olympic Speedskating Sweeps
- Saturday's Olympic Short Track Speedskating Results
- Even 'safe' bond investments falter as markets tumble
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Saturday's Olympic Speedskating Results
- China bemoans Japan's assistance and condolences to Taiwan after deadly quake
- 18 killed in Hong Kong double-decker bus crash
- Saturday's Olympic Curling Sums
- Italy: City where extremist shot Africans braces for protest
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Scores
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Saturday's Olympic Biathlon Results
- Global Forecast-Asia
- South Korea wins 1st gold of home Olympics in short track
- 1 race, and the Olympic speedskating oval is all orange
- False alarms highlight weaknesses in national alert system
- Loch leads, Mazdzer in pursuit in Olympic luge competition
- Estonia, Russia swap 2 men convicted of espionage
- Professor replaced after insisting Australia isn't a country
- Will stock plunge hurt US economy? Depends how long it lasts
- Russian forces kill 2 suspected militants in the Caucasus
- Brazilians dancing away troubles of 2017 at Carnival parties
- Pakistan tribesmen end sit-in over police killing of model
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Scores
- On drug costs, modest steps follow Trump's big promises
- Kane widens gulf between Tottenham, Arsenal with derby win
- Olympic sliders all fearful of 1 spot _ Curve 9
- Lobbying expenses spiked as Congress shaped tax overhaul
- Saturday's Olympic Luge Results
- Biathletes battling difficult conditions at Winter Olympics
- Switzerland 8, Korea 0
- The Latest: Trump explains refusal to declassify Dems' memo
- Kvitova beats Golubic, Czechs lead Swiss 1-0 in Fed Cup
- Russian nuke researchers arrested for illicit crypto-mining
- Cleveland officials consider home for Superman statue
- National Basketball Association
- Patrick climbs in car to prepare for final NASCAR race
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Notice to builders outlines US plans for part of border wall
- Russia's Elistratov gives nation reason to cheer at Olympics
- Radio host suspended for using stereotyped Asian accent
- Russia moves to block Navalny's latest investigation
- Bengals cheerleader and husband launch golf cart transit
- Olympic Ski Jumping Results
- South Africa-India 4th ODI Scores
- 6N: Ireland 56, Italy 19
- OxyContin maker will stop promoting opioids to doctors
- AC Milan beats Spal 4-0 ahead of Napoli vs. Lazio
- At least 27 killed in Indonesia bus crash
- Heading home, Pence asserts unity on pressuring North Korea
- More than just a game, Koreans win in lopsided Olympic loss
- LA art museum unveils wide-ranging tribute to Jasper Johns
- Dembele fit to play for Barcelona after month-long layoff
- Patrick Stewart gets techy at academy's Sci-Tech Awards
- Ohio man kicked by police arrested for spitting on officer
- 6N: Ireland beats Italy 56-19 but Furlong, Henshaw injured
- Wellinger claims Olympic gold in normal hill ski jumping
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Reus returns as Dortmund beats Hamburg 2-0 in Bundesliga
- Mary Lou McDonald takes over as Sinn Fein party leader
- Tottenham's Champions League chase lifted by win vs Arsenal
- The Latest: Trump says 'mere allegation' can shatter lives
- Fed Cup: Mladenovic levels for France against Belgium
- Officials: Guard shoots just-released inmate after attack
- French activists celebrate abandoned airport project
- Mainland colleges help Puerto Rican students, vexing island
- Sofia Open Results
- Sud de France Results
- BC-GLF--World Super 6 Scores
- Carlos Cordeiro elected president of US Soccer on 3rd ballot
- Brazil police chief ordered to explain graft probe comments
- Tropical storm hits American Samoa with outages, some damage
- Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You're not my friend
- Atletico cuts Barcelona lead to 6 points with win at Malaga
- Gasquet sets up all-French final vs Pouille in Montpellier
- West Ham move further from EPL drop zone with Watford win
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- 4 civilians die in central Mali after vehicle hits land mine
- Struggling Stoke misses chance to beat Brighton in EPL
- Allardyce's Everton beats Hodgson's Palace in EPL
- Swansea beats Burnley to maintain revival under Carvalhal
- Award-winning composer Johann Johannsson dead at 48
- Mainland colleges help Puerto Rican students, vexing island
- Neymar nets winner as league leader PSG wins 1-0 at Toulouse
- 6N: England 12, Wales 6
- Six Nations Rugby Glance
- Canadian PM Trudeau talks up friendship, ties with LA mayor
- ENI drilling rig halts at sea after seeing Turkish warships
- 6n: 2 early May tries lead England past Wales
- A father's plea: No martyrdom for British ISIS fighters
- Fed Cup: Belarus and Germany 1-1
- Aguero scores 4 as leader Man City thrashes Leicester 5-1
- The Latest: Huntsman remembered as humble, kind, devoted
- Open Sud de France Results
- WH response to abuse claims shines light on victims' fears
- Ex-Texas death row inmate now questions prosecutors
- Venus Williams gives US 1-0 lead over Netherlands in Fed Cup
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- South Africa beats India by 5 wickets in 4th ODI
- Singer of 'narco-ballads' shot dead in Mexican capital
- Boko Haram extremists release 13 hostages to Nigeria
- South Africa vs India 4th ODI scoreboard
- AP source: Yu Darvish, Cubs reach $126 million, 6-year deal
- Utah billionaire Jon Huntsman remembered as kind, devoted
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Former NZ cricket captain Bevan Congdon dead at 79
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Bobo and Sydney on record pace in A-League
- Booga is back: Turtle released off Florida Keys after rehab
- Mark Calcavecchia takes 2-shot lead in Boca Raton
- Fed Cup Results
- BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores
- Benfica beats Portimonense 3-1 to go atop Portuguese table
- Flying sludge, dirty kisses at Brazil Carnival 'mud party'
- Olympic men's downhill postponed amind strong wind
- NBC gets nearly 28M TV viewers for Olympic opening ceremony
- Fed Cup: US, Czechs up 2-0 after Day 1
- Nice says Balotelli booked for reacting to racist abuse
- Who's at fault in Amtrak crash? Amtrak will pay regardless
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Johnson shares the lead at Pebble Beach
- Democrats see partisanship in GOP Pennsylvania district map
- Esports officially arrives in Japan, home of game giants
- Olympic men's downhill postponed because of strong wind
- Christian Siriano celebrates his 10th in a royal way
- The Latest: Olympic men's downhill postponed due to wind
- Tasty role: Bass gets pasta on stage from celebrity chef
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- No. 14 Ohio State drops Iowa 82-64, takes Big Ten lead
- Michael Self wins crash-filled ARCA season opener at Daytona
- Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Scores
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Gas explosion at Bolivia Carnival leaves 6 dead, 28 injured
- Sunday's Olympic Curling Sums
- Israel strikes Syria, downs Iranian drone, as Syrian forces down Israeli F-16
- Davis has 44, Pelicans blow 28-point lead, top Nets in 2 OTs
- National Basketball Association
- India, China vie for influence as crisis unfolds in Maldives
- Embiid has 29, Sixers use late run to beat Clippers, 112-98
- Indiana county records 4 deaths in 48 hours from moving snow
- Taiwan headline news
- Red Gerard wins United States' first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics in men's slopestyle snowboarding
- Gerard takes gold in men's slopestyle snowboarding
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Antetokounmpo, Terry lead Bucks over Magic
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Sunday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Blue Jackets snap losing streak with 6-1 win over Devils
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Sunday's Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Expanded Conference Glance
- 2018 Olympic Records
- 'Time's up': Women ski jumpers still battle for equality
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Mitch Marner powers Maple Leafs past Senators 6-3
- US military presence in East Asia will increase in 2018
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Ellis scores in shootout, Predators beat Canadiens 3-2
- Tomas Satoransky scores 25, Wizards beat Bulls 101-90
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Police shoot man during sword attack on Indonesian church
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Taiwan's aging index hits new high
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Thompson leads way in third quarter as Warriors beat Spurs
- Nowitzki, Mavs spoil Thomas debut in 130-123 win over Lakers
- McGinn scores 2 as Hurricanes beat Avalanche 3-1
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Vasilevskiy leads Lightning over Kings 4-3
- Patrick, Neuwirth lead Flyers to shootout win
- Nuggets use big second-half run to beat Suns 123-113
- Sunday's Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Authorities: Suspect among 5 dead in Kentucky shooting spree
- Today in History
- Magistrate of Taiwan's Hualien announces end of post-quake rescue missions
- Even when not at fault, Amtrak can bear cost of accidents
- Philipp Plein takes NY Fashion Week on snowy spaceship ride
- Warriors beat Spurs 122-105 to give Kerr 250th win
- Sunday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Iranian-Canadian dies in custody in Tehran after crackdown
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 'Device' diverts Frontier Airlines flight to Oklahoma City
- Sunday's Olympic Figure Skating Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Gonzaga snaps Saint Mary's 19-game win streak, 78-65
- Through Saturday, February 10, 2018
- Men's DH postponed; women _ notably Shiffrin _ open Olympics
- Líderes en la NBA
- Romero knocks out Rockhold at UFC 221
- Ryan scores his first 2 in NHL, Sharks beat Oilers 6-4
- Taiwanese doctors offer telehealth services to compatriot businessmen in Thailand
- Bus plunges into ditch in southwestern Pakistan; 8 killed
- Fed Cup World Group II: Australia 3, Ukraine 2
- Come visit: South Korea's leader invited to North Korea
- Iran marks anniversary of Islamic Revolution after protests
- South Korea's Jiyai Shin wins Canberra Classic
- Israeli minister says strikes sent clear message to Iran
- McMorris earns Olympic bronze after life-threatening wipeout
- Medvedeva dominates, but Canada leads team competition
- The Latest: US concerned over Syria escalation, backs Israel
- Bradie Tennell makes dazzling debut for US in team event
- Contemporary indigenous music exhibition opens in southern Taiwan
- K-pop fan Medvedeva finds her groove to set record
- Modi applauds 'vibrant relationship' between India, Gulf
- Taiwan's aviation police seize over 97kg of ketamine
- Winter Olympic Cross-Country Sweeps
- Banter, bickering: Mic'd-up Olympic curlers 'on the nose'
- New gold rush: Energy demands soar in Iceland for bitcoins
- South Korea's Moon may be on brink of legacy-defining moment
- Norway's Krueger wins gold in skiathlon after early crash
- Egypt reports successes in Sinai operation against militants
- South African ruling party leaders to meet amid Zuma limbo
- Duterte warns he'll order navy to fire if sea wealth taken
- Sunrday's Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Ritz-Carlton reopens after 3-month Saudi purge, arrests
- Q&A: How is the growth of bitcoin affecting the environment?
- Convicted terrorist in Greece returns to jail after furlough
- As Olympics shift to sports, what on Earth just happened?
- 2018 Olympic Records
- Erin Hamlin, the face of USA Luge, set to say goodbye
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition party to elect new co-leader
- Sunday's Olympic Speedskating Results
- 6 dead in militant attack on Indian army base in Kashmir
- Thailand's Aphibarnrat wins World Super 6 golf title
- Royal wedding guess list: Who gets a nod from Harry, Meghan?
- Masked mystery man Ryan Zapolski is best hope for US medal
- Police: Man with knife kills 1, injures 12 at Beijing mall
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Taiwanese company Foxconn to cut 10,000 jobs in 2018 to automate production
- Russia scrubs cargo ship launch to space station
- Turkish military says another soldier killed in Syria
- Sven Kramer wins 3rd straight Olympic gold in 5,000 meters
- United States 3, Finland 1
- Senate to debate immigration, but Trump is the question mark
- Western envoys urge Kenya opposition to recognize Kenyatta
- NKorea political princess heading home after whirlwind visit
- Thai protesters urge military rulers to give up power
- Red alert: Gerard wins United States' 1st gold of games
- Even when not at fault, Amtrak can bear cost of accidents
- Indonesia bus crash kills 27; police say brakes failed
- Pakistani leading rights activist, Asma Jehangir, dies at 66
- Turkey slams Cyprus for gas search, blocks rig with warships
- Feisal: Fight against abuse should match anti-doping effort
- Column: NK cheerleaders campy, and a little creepy, too
- US women rally to beat Finland 3-1 in Olympics opener
- Favored Russians ooze confidence, feel like 'red machine'
- Kenworthy embracing LGBT flag-bearer role in Pyeongchang
- Sunday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Sunday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- AP PHOTOS: Athletes, fans go to great lengths to stay warm
- Column: Time for US speedskaters to step up in South Korea
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Bayern reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich extends contract
- UK official warns Oxfam to hand over all info on sex case
- Sunday's Olympic Luge Results
- Russian news reports say a passenger airliner has crashed near Moscow
- UK's top diplomat meets Myanmar's Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis
- Russian media: Plane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow
- Kvitova sends Czechs into Fed Cup semis
- Sunday's Olympic Biathlon Results
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Pakistan's veteran TV actor, Qazi Wajid, dead at 87
- Unlimited movie-theater deal could be too good to survive
- Tass: Russian authorities confirm fragments of crashed airliner have been found
- Mixed Doubles Curling Glance
- Sunday's Olympic Curling Sums
- Increased prices at Disney parks in Florida, California
- Global Forecast-Asia
- North Korean delegation led by Kim Jong Un's sister departs South Korea after proposing summit between the rivals
- The Latest: Kim Jong Un's sister departs South Korea
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Sunday's Olympic Medalists
- N. Korean ski coach says it's 'honor' to compete in Olympics
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- South Africa's deputy president says ruling party leaders, meeting Monday, will finalize transition from President Zuma
- The Latest: Russian plane carrying 71 crashes near Moscow
- Mladenovic gives France 2-1 lead against Belgium
- Surprise! Gleirscher wins, Mazdzer medals, Loch's reign ends
- Tolls rises in Bolivia Carnival blast: 8 dead, 40 injured
- Laffont gets France in medals with snowy moguls win
- Huddersfield beats Bournemouth 4-1, out of EPL drop zone
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Sunday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- White House grappling with fallout from aide's resignation
- Olympic biathlon race produces a stunner as favorites falter
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Bishop declares French Catholic nun's cure a Lourdes miracle
- Robert De Niro takes aim at Trump's climate change policy
- The Latest: UK charity responds to Haiti misconduct claims
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Trump questions Israel's interest in making peace
- National Basketball Association
- Canada 5, OA Russia 0
- Sunday's Olympic Luge Results
- 2 Macedonian climbers found frozen to death on mountain top
- NBC apologizes to South Koreans for analyst's remark
- Dortmund CEO Watzke hints Peter Stoeger may stay as coach
- Medal for Mazdzer: For USA Luge, silver seemed like gold
- Canadian women blank Russians 5-0 to open Olympic play
- The Latest: GOP senator confident of immigration compromise
- Homeless man accused of attacking Venezuelans in Brazil
- Russia's transport minister says there are no survivors from the crash of an airliner near Moscow.
- North Americans make Korea men's Olympic hockey team unified
- US Secretary of State in Egypt at start of Mideast tour
- Mourinho hoodoo continues as Newcastle stuns Man United 1-0
- 4 survivors of tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon rescued
- Pouille beats Gasquet again to win Open Sud de France
- Man arrested after running on Los Angeles airport runway
- Mulvaney says Trump budget will have money for wall
- Inter ends 2-month winless streak by beating 9-man Bologna
- Oroville crisis drives harder look at aging US dams
- Israel to snub film fest in Paris over contentious movie
- Scotland beats France 32-26 in Six Nations
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Dems taking another run at blocked memo on Russia probe
- World Super 6 Perth Results
- Stuttgart beats 'Gladbach to ease Bundesliga relegation fear
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- 'Fifty Shades Freed' commands $38.8 million to top charts
- 6N: Scotland fights back to beat France 32-26
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Iranian officials say hacks on dailies are from US, Britain
- Poof! Ivy League glee club's gender restrictions disappear
- Barcelona stumbles again, held 0-0 at home by Getafe
- Bayern at Leverkusen, Schalke vs Frankfurt in German Cup SFs
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Merkel defends coalition deal against critical party members
- Salah scores again, Liverpool wins 2-0 at Southampton in EPL
- Lucinda Williams working on memoir for 2020
- Sala brace not enough as Nantes draws 2-2 with Lille
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Bombings and crashes among Russia's past air disasters
- Late Metallica bassist honored in California community
- United stumbles at Newcastle, Salah shines for Liverpool
- Fed Cup: Germany upsets Belarus 3-2 in Minsk to make semis
- 18 killed as Venezuela army takes control of wildcat mine
- Venus Williams helps US clinch Fed Cup win over Netherlands
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Harvard University names Lawrence Bacow its 29th president
- Wells Fargo sends 38,000 erroneous letters in auto flub
- National Basketball Association
- AEK beats Asteras 1-0 to go top in Greece
- Mattis says North Korea can't drive wedge between South, US
- French citizen who ran over motorcyclist sentenced to prison
- US wants foreign fighters in Syria to face justice at home
- The Latest: 4 victims' names released in Kentucky shootings
- Officials: 4 killed in Southern California small plane crash
- Rio kicks off Carnival parade with anti-establishment tone
- It's a family affair at NY Fashion Week for Beckham, DVF
- AP source: Colts agree to deal making Reich new head coach
- DeRozan, Raptors top Hornets 123-103 for 5th straight win
- Keselowski leads 1-2 Team Penske sweep at Daytona
- The Latest: Trump's new budget already outdated
- The Latest: Trump offers condolences for slain Ohio officers
- Trump to unveil $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Advance Auto Parts Clash Results
- Police had previously gone to home where officers killed
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Sabres' Eichel out 4 to 6 weeks with sprained right ankle
- Dozens of nude models brave cold, rain for Polar Bear Paint
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Mark Calcavecchia wins Boca Raton Championship
- Porto back on top in Portuguese league
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- New York's attorney general files lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co.
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Westbrook, Anthony out for Thunder vs. Grizzlies
- New York attorney general files lawsuit against Weinstein
- Tatar leads Red Wings to 5-4 OT win against Capitals
- Truth is: Cavaliers beat Celtics 121-99 on Paul Pierce's day
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Women's giant slalom postponed because of strong winds, pushing back Mikaela Shiffrin's first try at gold
- Dedmon powers Hawks past Griffin, Pistons 118-115
- Women's giant slalom postponed because of strong winds
- Vesey scores in 3rd as Rangers beat Jets 3-1
- Ted Potter outplays Dustin Johnson and wins Pebble Beach
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- SAG-AFTRA union sets code of conduct on sexual harassment
- Boucher, Markstrom help Canucks beat Stars 6-0
- Saturday Olympic ratings strong; NBC sorry for Japan remark
- Crosby scores 400th goal as Penguins beat Blues 4-1
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle offer details on the big day
- Kings waive Joe Johnson after trade-deadline acquisition
- Ted Potter wins at Pebble Beach, outplaying Dustin Johnson
- Champions League: Ronaldo-Neymar showdown with jobs at stake
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Takata settles with injured drivers to exit bankruptcy
- The Latest: Men's, women's and ice dance free skates on tap
- Oladipo scores 30 points as Pacers beat Knicks 121-113
- 'Peter Rabbit' team apologizes for making light of allergies
- Average US gas price jumps 7 cents to $2.65 for regular
- Fed Cup: 10th straight SFs for Czechs; Serena returns for US
- Taiwan headline news
- The Latest: 6 Brits on helicopter that crashed in Arizona
- Former Wallabies captain Nicholas Shehadie dead at 92
- 10 Things to Know for Monday
- Death toll of eastern Taiwan earthquake reaches 17
- Venezuela: Kidnapped mother of Pirates player rescued
- Cavaliers beat Celtics 121-99 on Paul Pierce's day
- East coast tourism dips before CNY
- Soccer set to breach blockade of Qatar
- The Latest: Weinstein's attorney: Lawsuit 'without merit'
- A blackout has hit northern Puerto Rico after an explosion set off a big fire at a main power substation
- Monday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Blackout hits northern Puerto Rico following fire, explosion
- Monday's Olympic Curling Sums
- Jennifer Egan, Sherman Alexie win Carnegie medals
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Upcoming Events in Taipei for February 14
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Russian airliner crashes moments after takeoff, killing 71
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Towns scores 29 points, Wolves rally to beat Kings 111-106
- Rockets beat Mavericks 104-97 for 8th straight win
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- George has 33 points, short-handed Thunder beat Grizzlies
- Avalanche hang on in 5-4 win over Sabres
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Former Wallabies captain Nicholas Shehadie dead at 92
- McQuaid's first goal gives Bruins win over Devils
- Canada clinches figure skating team gold, and Russians take silver. U.S. leads Italy for bronze with one event left
- Tkachuk scores 2 in 3rd to rally Flames past Islanders, 3-2
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- What to watch from Pyeongchang _ Day 3
- MECO in Taipei holds soft opening after relocating to Neihu
- Gold Canada: Team competition a romp for Team Canada
- Voodoo adherents worry about backlash after recent crimes
- Monday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Asian markets mostly higher after Wall Street gains
- 2nd Alpine postponement means Shiffrin starts with slalom
- Moncler lists China as 'Republic of China' on website
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Couturier has goal, 2 assists as Flyers beat Vegas, 4-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- 63 nations send well wishes to Taiwan after Hualien disaster
- Sharks rally for 3-2 shootout win over Ducks
- Taiwanese windsurfing athlete Wang Chih-ling secures last spot at 2018 Youth Olympic Games
- Former Aussie leader blames funding for indigenous setbacks
- Taiwan's Jason Jung wins championship title in Kunal Patel San Francisco Open
- Jamie Anderson of the United States wins second Olympic gold in women's slopestyle snowboarding amid blustery conditions
- National Basketball Association
- Through Sunday, February 11, 2018
- National Basketball Association
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Monday's Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Mitchell has 27 points, Jazz beat the Blazers 115-96
- Anderson defends Olympic gold in blustery slopestyle final
- Pacific nation of Tonga braces for Cyclone Gita
- Today in History
- 'I feel trapped': Violence fuels fear among Myanmar Muslims
- Filipina caregiver who died in quake had been saving for husband's surgery
- Nagasu, Rippon help lead Americans to figure skating bronze
- Exiled Thai ex-PMs spotted in Beijing
- Amtrak bears the cost of accidents even if not at fault
- Memorial service honors 17 Taiwan quake victims
- Money spent on lobbying skyrocketed during tax overhaul
- White House response reflects obstacles facing abused women
- Trump's big promises on drug costs followed by modest steps
- Monday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Asian markets mostly higher after Wall Street gains
- Police: 2-day gunbattle ends in Indian army camp in Kashmir
- Trump aide confident Democratic memo will be released
- 15-year-old Zagitova proves she can chase Olympic gold
- South Korean skater Yura Min suffers wardrobe malfunction at Pyeongchang 2018
- US pushes for home countries to take back detainees in Syria
- 'Dirty dancing' Westerners deported from Cambodia
- North Korea won Pyeongchang political gold, but what's next?
- This Week: PepsiCo results, consumer prices, housing starts
- Israeli military court to try Palestinian teen protest icon
- Trump to unveil $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan
- Congress takes on immigration issue amid election pressures
- Florida bill would let bullied students go to private school
- Only on AP: Iconic photo showed America Vietnam War's toll
- Sri Lanka ex-strongman's party makes strong showing in polls
- Trump's $4 trillion budget helps move deficit sharply higher
- Monday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- NIMBY vs. YIMBY: Housing battle brews in booming Seattle
- Cameron Forte makes his debut at Asean Basketball League with Taiwan's Formosa Dreamers
- Communities in Canada welcome Year of the Dog with 'Lunar Fest'
- Ex-NHL player Jim Paek makes Korea hockey dream come true
- Helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon, kills 3 British tourists
- Taiwanese fan flies 6,500 miles to watch Vince Carter, gets to join practice
- Norwegians employ 'team tactics' to win cross-country medals
- Cyprus says Turkish warships continue to block drilling rig
- Official says 2 gunmen have opened fire near a paramilitary camp in Indian-ruled Kashmir killing a soldier
- Esports arrive in Japan, global gaming market set to skyrocket
- 8 Taiwanese universities rank among top 100 in Asia
- The Latest: Gunfight near paramilitary camp in Kashmir
- Mascots come first, then medals for Pyeongchang winners
- Ali at the center of any talk of activism by black athletes
- Potter writes his own amazing script at Pebble Beach
- ANC committee to decide South African leader's fate
- Austrian director denounces MeToo movement
- Taiwan News wishes readers a prosperous Year of the Dog
- Duterte calls Boracay a 'cesspool' upsets residents and visitors
- Blackout hits northern Puerto Rico following fire, explosion
- IS-linked militant in Indonesia gets 7 years in prison
- Unexploded WWII bomb closes London City Airport
- Canada gets skating gold, American Anderson wins slopestyle
- Taiwanese sculptor brings dogs 'to life' for Lunar New Year
- Millions flock to Carnival street parades across Germany
- Italy's ex-premier Berlusconi campaigns against populism
- After IS war, Kuwait hosts conferences on rebuilding Iraq
- Kim makes halfpipe final with top mark, Clark just advances
- Dutch foreign minister admits lying about meeting with Putin
- US secretary of state, on Mideast trip, holds talks in Cairo
- At the #metoo Olympics, organizers confront sexual abuse
- Emergency teams search for victims of Russian plane crash
- Boris Johnson discusses Rohingya, elections in Thailand
- 'Can you dig it?' Africa reality show draws youth to farming
- Farmers in central Taiwan confident Japan will love their 'Oolong Bananas'
- Oxfam to meet with development officials amid Haiti scandal
- Turkish prosecutors probe pro-Kurdish party's new co-leader
- Monday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Serbian President Vucic visits Croatia amid tensions
- Bach on Koreas: 'Now it's for politics to take over'
- Hong Kong vlogger lists 3 things the world should learn from Taiwan
- Sara Benz scores twice as Swiss women hold off Japan 3-1
- Switzerland 3, Japan 1
- UK and Irish leaders seek end to Northern Ireland stalemate
- Turkey assails US over ties with Syrian Kurdish militia
- Afghan officials: Taliban killed 16 pro-government fighters
- Maldives: Ex-leader, judges wanted to overthrow government
- China rebukes Sweden over case of detained bookseller
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Woman arrested for driving while high on laughing gas
- AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 3 at the Winter Olympics
- First Pakistani woman from Hindu minority to become lawmaker
- Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf wins Africa leadership prize
- Anderlecht told to compensate Bayern fans for price gouging
- Monday's Olympic Biathlon Results
- Egypt sentences to death suspect in Coptic priest's killing
- UK steps up charges against Barclays over Qatar financing
- Royal wedding guess list: Who gets a nod from Harry, Meghan?
- In Olympic corner of Asia, web of relationships is complex
- Monday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Indonesian woman dies in new maid abuse case in Malaysia
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Celebrated author David Grossman wins 2018 Israel Prize
- Judge to decide if teen is tried as adult in school shooting
- AP Photos: Olympic rings adorn Pyeongchang Olympics
- Pakistani Taliban confirm No. 2 killed in drone US strike
- Romanian PM stands by adviser sentenced for corruption
- Defense contractor General Dynamics will buy CSRA for almost $7 billion as proposals for U.S. defense spending soar
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Chinese media dismayed by Trump's choice for Ambassador to Australia
- Gionta, Wisniewski could be NHL-bound right after Olympics
- General Dynamics buying CSRA for about $6.8 billion
- Wedding dress returned 32 years after dry cleaner mix-up
- EU to help Albania manage borders in migratory challenges
- Report: 4 anti-Semitic crimes a day in Germany in 2017
- De Bruyne, the assist king with the Ballon d'Or in sight
- Australian Open finalist Halep signs new sponsorship deal
- Turkey: Greece shouldn't impose name on Macedonia
- Hallyday's daughter to contest late French rock star's will
- Monday's Olympic Luge Results
- Denmark's TDC gets takeover approach, scraps MTG deal
- France wants to fix 'catastrophic' math scores, conquer fear
- Police to escort bodies of 2 slain officers to funeral homes
- Wind, ice and cold are making this Olympics too wintry
- Boston police face criticism for Black History Month tweet
- US's Tillerson: 'too early to tell' if Koreas really talking
- 2 killed in helicopter crash in Siberia
- Vatican thanks Bangladesh for welcoming Myanmar's Rohingya
- MoU signed between I-Mei and Pingtung Government for new contract farming agreement on four local agricultural staples
- IS calls on fighters to disrupt Egypt's vote with attacks
- Monday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Indonesian court begins trial of Australian man in drug case
- Police: Man fatally stabs girlfriend, stabs parents
- Yemen's president appoints new central bank governor
- Puerto Rico officials say power back to most after blackout
- Monday's Olympic Biathlon Results
- Austrian police: At least 1 dead, more than dozen injured in passenger train crash
- The Latest: Trump predicts 'big week' for infrastructure
- Monday's Winter Olympic Scores
- French rugby players quizzed in Scotland after brawl reports
- Monday's Olympic Curling Sums
- Israel's military says 2 soldiers attacked after wrong turn
- National Portrait Gallery unveils Obama portraits
- 1 killed, at least 15 injured as trains collide in Austria
- Taiwan aims to supply food for the Olympic Village at Tokyo Games in 2020
- Greek PM wants parliamentary probe of alleged pharma scandal
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Monday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Canada's Kingsbury storms to gold in men's moguls
- 21st Century Fox offers concession to seal Sky takeover
- APNewsBreak: White nationalist's planned campus visit off
- Ohio court to hear online charter school's funding case
- England to scrummage with Georgia in Six Nations rest week
- St Andrews to host British Open in 2021
- A wary Geisenberger leads at midpoint of women's luge
- Monday's Olympic Speedskating Results
- APNewsBreak: Unfinished Vegas casino-resort to open in 2020
- Monday's Olympic Luge Results
- Switzerland to face Canada in mixed doubles curling final
- Monday's Olympic Ski Jumping Results
- The Latest: Family, friends ID Grand Canyon crash victims
- Scot missing after celebrating bachelor party in Hamburg
- Monday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Sweden 8, Korea 0
- Stocks open higher on Wall Street, Dow Jones industrial average up 300 points in early trading
- Combined Korean team doubles its shots in 8-0 loss to Sweden
- 2018 Olympic Records
- Formidable Juve defense faces stern test from Kane's Spurs
- US finds recalls fixed problem with leaky gas tank flanges
- Ukraine: Allies say Saakashvili detained, faces deportation
- Israel AG delays police report on Netanyahu corruption probe
- Markets Right Now: Stocks surge in early trade; Dow up 300
- Bitter loss led to a 2-day wait for Olympic gold for Wust
- German court rules several Facebook settings violate laws
- Fourcade back on top; Dahlmeier takes 2nd Olympic gold
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- Beleaguered gunmaker Remington points to bankruptcy court
- Syrian militia says large number of IS foreign fighters held
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Betty Buckley to lead US national tour of 'Hello, Dolly!'
- Indian defense minister warns Pakistan 'will pay' after attack on Indian army camp
- Stocks gain in early trade following worst week in 2 years
- Former national security aide for Trump to teach at Harvard
- Monday's Olympic Medalists
- The Latest: Oxfam deputy executive resigns in Haiti scandal
- US speedskaters off to another slow start at Olympics
- Drag queen to star in Rio samba parade at Brazil Carnival
- The Latest: Security tight in school shooting hearing
- The Latest: Trump promotes infrastructure plan to officials
- Get Started: Small business optimism, revenue, hiring up
- Liz Weston: You're married, but your assets don't have to be
- Several killed after truck rear-ends cars on German highway
- New Jersey capital to use lasers, audio to get rid of crows
- UN says deportations of Syrians from Jordan have dropped
- Egypt orders detention of prominent activist
- British horse racing inspired by Formula 1 for new series
- Mexico: 2 missing police probably held by drug cartel
- AP Explains: Who's in charge in South Africa these days?
- Improving finances help Pittsburgh shed distressed status
- Column: Another Olympic city faces a financial calamity
- Marijuana's 4/20 holiday tied to rise in fatal car crashes
- Slovenia urges Kosovo to ratify border deal with Montenegro
- Stiffed waitress receives share after lottery ticket dispute
- 'Hello, Universe' wins Newbery for best children's book
- Court hears challenge of Texas' judicial elections system
- Massachusetts police arrest, charge suspected 'obit bandit'
- Lundby carries dominant World Cup form to Olympic gold
- President Trump sends Congress $4.4 trillion spending plan that features soaring deficits
- The Latest: Trump's $4.4T budget features soaring deficits
- Daughter: Singer Vic Damone, whose mellow baritone sold millions of records, dies in Florida at 89
- Daughter: Popular crooner Vic Damone dies in Florida at 89
- Police: Veteran cop fatally shoots domestic violence suspect
- Ireland center Henshaw to miss rest of Six Nations
- France gives long-unclaimed artwork to Jewish couple's heirs
- Board: Puerto Rico needs reforms, pay portion of debt
- Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
- The Latest: More than $270,000 raised for slain officers
- Virginia climbs atop AP Top 25 for first time since 1982
- Air bag danger: Ford adds 33K Rangers to do-not-drive list
- Column: Potter's Pebble play _ performance, not pedigree
- Vermont mayor denounces white supremacist group gathering
- Putin meets FIFA president Infantino to discuss World Cup
- The Latest: Obama: Working with artist on a portrait a 'joy'
- Bosnian Serb leader honors former top Russian diplomat
- 6 neo-Nazis attacked in German city of Dresden
- Police: Man pointing gun at his own head killed by officers
- Congo's army recovers largest Ugandan rebel stronghold
- Olympiakos to appeal points sanction for fan violence
- Aramco IPO takes center stage as Nasdaq CEO touts exchange
- Top German shepherd is a no-go at Westminster dog show
- Sale of Harvey Weinstein's company up in air after lawsuit
- Feminist Steinem acts to save hometown abortion clinic
- Iran MPs confirm suicide of held Iranian-Canadian professor
- Trump wants NASA out of space station by 2025, businesses in
- Trump threatens 'tax' on countries that exploit US trade
- Turkey to rename US Embassy street after Syria offensive
- US urges pressure if needed to ensure Congo vote on Dec. 23
- The Latest: Ohio school confirms Spencer speech date off
- Chobani CEO talks online groceries and yogurt giveaway
- Ford boosts production of 2 big SUVS at Kentucky plant
- The Latest: Trump says it's up to Dems to protect 'Dreamers'
- Qatari team breaches boycott in Asian Champions League
- Matthew McConaughey hails Nick Foles in newspaper ad
- Mexico catches 9 accused of offering drugs on Facebook
- University of Minnesota removes Garrison Keillor plaque
- Putin meets Palestinian leader, conveys greetings from Trump
- Ex-baseball player Esteban Loaiza arrested on drug charges
- The Latest: Patty Hearst picks up a new prize at Westminster
- Milwaukee prosecutors charge jail staff in inmate's death
- Ralph Lauren heads to Jamaica at NY Fashion Week
- Philadelphia throwing parade as it gets its 'LOVE' back
- 'Get Out,' 'Call Me By Your Name' win Writers Guild Awards
- Judge sets April 2019 trial in missing Chinese scholar case
- Vatican expert to meet delegation in Chile bishop dispute
- Olympic swimmer who alleges abuse: Ex-coach 'stole so much'
- Kremlin: Trump offers condolences to Putin for plane crash
- Polish PM visits Lebanon ahead of refugee donor conferences
- Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife taken to New York hospital after opening letter containing white powder
- Judas Priest guitarist Tipton won't tour due to Parkinson's
- Guardiola: Sane returns for City 5 weeks ahead of schedule
- Estate of Hitler's filmmaker, Leni Riefenstahl, donated
- The Latest: NY AG says Weinstein Co. covered up abuses
- Police: Man pointing gun at his own head killed by officers
- UEFA asks referees to clamp down on serious foul play
- Trump budget hits wrong note for rail tunnel supporters
- Commission says it can't withhold Powerball winner's name
- Rapper Dessa working on book of essays, due in September
- Stocks surge on Wall Street; Dow Jones industrial average gains 500 points
- Court ruling: OK to search in car didn't include under hood
- Israel awards Wolf Prize to Paul McCartney, scientists
- Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
- Brazil president promises funds to address Venezuelan influx
- Oral history of 'The Wire' provides fans with insights
- Sex offender resigns as fire chief in Pennsylvania town
- 4 robots that aim to teach your kids to code
- Mexicans rescue 1 American climber, try to recover another
- North Korea seeks again legal forum to clarify UN sanctions
- Albanian sought by US arrested in cybercrime market probe
- Trump has a tweet for everything, but none yet for Olympics
- Trump cites potential value of selling DC-area airports
- Feds: Military impersonator used helicopter to impress woman
- Agency-by-agency highlights of Trump's 2019 budget
- Restaurant Brands shares rise on Burger King sales growth
- Judge awards graffiti artists $6.7M after works destroyed
- Connecticut man charged in connection with fatal crash
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Satellites show warming is accelerating sea level rise
- Damage assessment from storm starts in American Samoa
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Venerable B-52 may outlive snazzier, younger bombers
- French police question budget minister over rape allegation
- UN: 4 allegations against South African UN troops in Congo
- Court declines to tear up NJ's $225M settlement with Exxon
- Principal offers year-end cash to students for not fighting
- Jay Asher expelled from writer organization over harassment
- Minnesota woman ordered detained on terror, arson charges
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Former pharma exec, Christie backer seeks to oust Menendez
- Steve Smith wins Border Medal for 2nd time
- NKorea still holds the key after US shifts policy on talks
- Farmers trained on using herbicide blamed for crop damage
- The Latest: Ex-All Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested
- White House says Trump takes domestic violence seriously
- Oliver relishes being able to do show without restrictions
- Amazon to lay off 'small' number of people in Seattle
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- North Korea: US criticism of its rights shows fear of nukes
- CSRA and Restaurant Brands rise while Ulta Beauty fall
- US charges 5 ex-Venezuelan officials in oil bribery probe
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Federal judge upholds Montana prohibition on most robocalls
- US criticizes Thailand for deporting Cambodian shoe thrower
- The Latest: Donald Trump Jr. thankful wife, children safe
- AP Analysis: Trump's economic policy rooted in debt
- BC-US--Index, US
- Hazard lifts Chelsea gloom with double in win over West Brom
- PAOK hammers Larissa to go top in Greece
- US to host Paraguay in March exhibition in North Carolina
- No, there isn't a new 'Trump' magazine coming out
- Etsy.com lifts ban on Alaska Native's otter fur handicrafts
- Interior to replace Obama-era rule on methane emissions
- Father of ailing boy takes sanctuary at Phoenix church
- Deportivo loses on new coach Seedorf's debut
- Judge schedules 6-day hearing in Penn State frat death case
- Indiana city in jeopardy of losing animal health business
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- 14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
- State attorneys general: No citizenship question on census
- Trump announces Pittsburgh-area campaign rally on Feb. 21
- 76ers sign 3-point specialist Marco Belinelli
- Business Highlights
- Barnes & Noble reduces staff after a weak holiday season
- Box Office Top 20: 'Fifty Shades,' 'Peter Rabbit' top charts
- Pick to help run 2020 Census no longer under consideration
- North Korea leader impressed South's welcoming of delegation
- 5 things to know about Trump's $4.4 trillion budget
- Union keeping free-agent camp closed to media
- WBC experience leads Hirano to D-backs for late-inning role
- California lawmakers boost dam checks after near disaster
- Marvel Studios brings 'Black Panther' to NY Fashion Week
- Chemist was on plane being deported when judge granted stay
- Many skaters depart Olympics between team, individual events
- Former Browns WR Massaquoi lost 4 fingers in ATV accident
- Sayers added to Australia test squad after Bird injury
- The Latest: Father of ailing boy gets deportation stay
- Southwest: Midway flights near normal after de-icing woes
- Kim competes for halfpipe gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics
- Sela, Karlovic win opening matches at New York Open
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- NBC says 25.7 million followed Olympic coverage Sunday
- Taiwan headline news
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- The Latest: Russian takes a rare tumble in Olympic curling
- Garcia-Lopez advances to 2nd round of Argentina Open
- Opioid makers gave $10M to advocacy groups amid epidemic
- Year after Kim's killing, suspected masterminds evade trial
- New Zealand lawmaker Bill English quits after election loss
- Rep: Smashing Pumpkins tried to include bassist in reunion
- Short-track skater suspended in 1st Winter Games doping case
- Holidaying frog game finds fans among China's harried youth
- Taiwanese commentator Wang Rui-de thanks Japan for quake rescue efforts
- Monday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Mixed Doubles Curling Glance
- Bridges on high-risk fault lines to be reinforced by 2021
- China charges former rising political star with bribery
- Nats get utility player Matt Reynolds from Mets for cash
- American Chloe Kim wins gold medal in women's halfpipe
- Court to rule on ex-South Korean leader's jailed confidante
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- National Basketball Association
- GM to close auto plant in South Korea in restructuring
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Anthony Davis-led Pelicans beat Pistons 118-103
- National Basketball Association
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Snow Queen: Kim dominates to take gold in women's halfpipe
- Saric scores 24 to lead 76ers past slumping Knicks
- North Korea's Kim Jong Un describes South Korea as 'impressive'
- Tuesday's Olympic Curling Sums
-
US National Academy of Engineering to induct Taiwan space physicist
- New job-seeking visa available in Taiwan
- Tuesday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Northeastern claims 1st Beanpot in 30 years, beating BU 5-2
- Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Lightning 4-3
- National Basketball Association
- What to watch from Pyeongchang - Day 3
- Hanyu looks healthy and in good spirits upon Olympic arrival
- LaVine steal, dunk leads Bulls to 105-101 win over Magic
- Taiwanese Wang Chien-Ming in 25-man roster for New York Yankees Baseball Dream Team
- Davis powers Pelicans past Pistons 118-103
- The Latest: Hospital OKs agreement with abortion clinic
- Nylander helps Maple Leafs beat Lightning 4-3
- Russians beats Norway, win curling bronze after rare tumble
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan ranked as 3rd smartest country in world by Alltime10s
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- China to pick 5,000 movie theaters for propaganda screenings
- Tuesday's Olympic Alpine Skiing Results
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Coyotes start fast, send Blackhawks to 6th straight loss
- Dressen leads after downhill in men's combined at Olympics
- Today in History
- Official: US believes ex-Venezuela oil czar took bribes
- Jazz rally in 4th quarter, edge Spurs for 10th straight win
- Judge to hear case of Powerball winner who wants anonymity
- The Latest: Confidante of ex-SKorean leader arrives in court
- Preserved roses bring Valentine's Day sales jolt to Ecuador
- What's after Uno? For struggling toymaker Mattel, it's Dos
- Virtual field trips: Schools embrace advanced adventures
- Bomber faces life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks
- Galentine's Day celebrations add activism to breakfast food
- Not alone anymore! Southern Taiwan's little green man gets a girlfriend
- Videotape: Teen describes killing father, school shooting
- Tuesday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Senate leaders predict a tough time getting immigration deal
- 5 things to know about Trump's $4.4 trillion budget
- Agency-by-agency highlights of Trump's 2019 budget
- Analysis: Trump policy sees only good in borrowing, debt
- Trump's high-spending budget reverses longtime GOP dogma
- Through Monday, February 12, 2018
- 15,000 Taiwanese make use of driver's license pacts in US, Canada
- Trocheck scores 3 times in 3rd as Panthers beat Oilers 7-5
- AP interview: CEO says Qatar Air will grow despite blockade
- MGM opens Macau casino resort even as license renewal looms
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- South Africa's ruling party struggles with Zuma dilemma
- Wolski playing for Canada at Olympics after breaking neck
- Official's departure adds to strain of vacancies at Justice
- Broadway star, 5-time Tony nominee Jan Maxwell dies at 61
- Winners and losers under Medicare drug plan in Trump budget
- Coach Kerr takes backseat in Warriors' 129-83 win over Suns
- Conservatives lash out at GOP spending binge
- Can gene therapy be used to fight the AIDS virus?
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Feb. 18-24
- Afghan officials and Taliban talk despite wave of violence
- Olympic figure skating unveils new, modern soundtrack
- After triple axel at Olympics, Nagasu has more in store
- US tells anti-ISIS coalition to 'keep eyes on prize'
- Trump budget again targets regional water cleanup programs
- Taiwan female speed skater Huang falls in last lap of 1,500 m race
- Taiwan hoping Vermont reopens its trade office in Taipei
- England wins toss, bowls in tri-series T20 vs. New Zealand
- The AP Asks: What would South Koreans ask a North Korean?
- Immerse yourself in a vast sea of tulips at Taipei’s Shilin Official Residence, starting February 13
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei ranked No. 1 among the “Top 10 Luxury Hotels in Taiwan” in TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards
- Líderes en la NBA
- Tuesday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Marcel Hirscher of Austria wins Olympic gold medal in men's combined
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Myanmar's presence downplayed at Thai-US military exercise
- Asian shares lifted by Wall Street rally, Nikkei falls back
- Pakistan's army chief joins conference in Afghan capital
- UK judge set to rule on WikiLeaks founder's arrest warrant
- Papua New Guinea kowtows to China days after Taiwan earthquake
- Men's Curling Glance
- Women's Curling Glance
- Expert: Copter in Grand Canyon crash more likely to explode
- South Korean woman gets 20-year sentence for crimes linked to influence-peddling scandal that brought down president
- Lotte Group chairman gets 2 1/2-year sentence for bribery in South Korean corruption scandal
- Israeli military court to try Palestinian teen protest icon
- Tonga's Olympic flag bearer thinking of cyclone-hit homeland
- Duterte slammed over threat to shoot rebels in the genitals
- British Defence Secretary: a British warship will sail through the contested South China Sea in March
- Refugees, human displacement dominate major Indian art fair
- Mardi Gras parade honors New Orleans' tricentennial
- Russian Voynov at Olympics despite domestic abuse conviction
- Minister: Britain plans to sail warship in South China Sea
- Trial against Stockholm stolen truck ramming starts
- Cargo ship launched to ISS after 2-day delay
- International rights groups say Egypt's election unfair
- Flying Finn Manninen back for another shot at Olympic glory
- Trial of suspect in serial child killings begins in Pakistan
- China imposes anti-dumping measure amid trade tensions
- City airport open after World War II-era bomb removed
- The Latest: Israel closes doors on trial of Palestinian teen
- 'New generation of Nigerians' marks Olympic bobsled debut
- Israel arrests woman wanted in Australia for sex crimes
- Turkey warns Greece, Cyprus not to 'step out of line' with oil search in Mediterranean, claims on Aegean islets
- Tuesday's Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Air Show; White leads talented field into halfpipe final
- Erdogan warns Greece, Cyprus over gas search, Aegean islets
- The Latest: Greece says Turkish coast guard rams Greek boat
- NKorean at State of Union speech calls Kim's sister arrogant
- Greece launches tender for 5 percent stake in OTE telecom
- Gunbattle between troops, militants in Indian Kashmir ends
- Nothing's in a name: Russians resemble Russian national team
- Germany reports drop in January asylum requests to 12,285
- 2 groups join Myanmar government's peace process
- Germany's Social Democrats debate future leadership
- Trial rekindles debate on age of sexual consent in France
- The Latest: South Africa's ruling party tells Zuma to resign
- Monday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Photo of the Day: 'Cloud waterfall' on Alishan, Taiwan
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Tuesday's Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Canada 4, Finland 1
- Canadian women stay undefeated, beat Finland 4-1 at Olympics
- Bill, Melinda Gates turn attention toward poverty in America
- For Korean-American, Olympics are a chance to go home again
- In their words: Bill and Melinda Gates on Trump, taxes
- Kochs launch $4M campaign against Dems in Missouri, Indiana
- Machinery exports hit all-time high for 2017 in Taiwan
- AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 4 at the Winter Olympics
- Injury-plagued Ligety encouraged by 5th in Olympic combined
- Column: A medalist now too, Rippon embraces role at Olympics
- UK charity watchdog to probe Oxfam amid sex abuse claims
- Dog's tale has happy end, as Rapunzel the runaway resurfaces
- Hotel owner in Taiwan’s Hualien: Coming to Hualien for a sightseeing visit is best help you can give to this place
- New Zealand beats England by 12 runs in T20 tri-series
- Kim dominates for 1st Olympic gold, Hirscher breaks through
- AP PHOTOS: Fans wear their national spirit on their faces
- Measles cases in Europe tripled last year, officials say
- Pakistanis bid farewell to nation's most prominent activist
- South Africa wins toss and bowls against India in 5th ODI
- Lawyer for Egypt's former anti-graft chief says his client has been arrested; latest chapter in pre-election upheaval
- UK to unveil new tech to fight extremist content online
- Power cut stalls city transport in southern Warsaw
- More minorities in officiating, coaching is NHL's next step
- The Latest: Egypt arrests ex-auditor amid election upheaval
- England cricketer Ben Stokes to stand trial over altercation
- Tuesday's Olympic Short Track Speedskating Results
- A prize for thrillers without female victims divides opinion
- Turkish shelling near hospital in northern Syria kills 1
- Tuesday's Olympic Short Track Speedskating Results
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Trump pushes immigration deal, says 'last chance' to pass
- For a change, defense could be key for Madrid's CL success
- PepsiCo puts up better-than-expected as the company pivots
- The Latest: Russian media: US strike kills Russians in Syria
- Tuesday's Olympic Short Track Speedskating Results
- Tuesday's Olympic Luge Results
- Champions League ticket at stake for AC Milan, Arsenal
- French nun whose cure deemed a miracle: 'I'm not a star'
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Olympic tournament full of NHL talent of past and future
- Officer jailed for lie about being shot during traffic stop
- South Africa's ruling party says it has decided that President Jacob Zuma must leave office
- The Latest: Migrants reported missing during river crossing
- Tuesday's Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Mixed Doubles Curling Glance
- Monday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Police: Bus driver leaves crash with students on board
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Police identify body of infant found buried in Ohio yard
- Danielle Herrington covers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue
- Tuesday's Olympic Short Track Speedskating Results
- US warns EU against defense market protectionism
- American luger Emily Sweeney crashes out of Olympics
- Tuesday's Olympic Curling Sums
- Denmark's ailing Prince Henrik transferred to palace
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Tuesday's Olympic Speedskating Results
- 2 slain Ohio officers' families thank community for support
- Tuesday's Olympic Luge Results
- Deputy mayor resigns after comparing immigrants to raccoons
- Russian investigators study crashed plane's flight recorders
- Tuesday's Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- 2010 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Investigators say Russian plane crash may have been triggered by speed indicators failure
- Nuis makes sure Dutch stay good as gold at Olympic Oval
- Tuesday's Olympic Medalists
- Investigators say crew of crashed Russian plane failed to activate heating of pressure measurement instruments
- France rugby coach excludes players after night out drinking
- 2018 Olympic Records
- Under Armour 4Q sales buoyed by footwear, accessories
- Golden Geisenberger: German star defends women's luge title
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Viva Arianna: Italy's Fontana wins 500 meters in short track
- US oil output surge 'reminiscent' of run-up to 2014 crash
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Taiwan’s GDP grew 2.86% in 2017 and projected to grow 2.42% this year
- Doris Kearns Goodwin's 'Leadership' coming in September
- Russia: Plane crash caused by pilots' error on speed data
- 'LOVE' returns: Philadelphia park gets its sculpture back
- Acting Czech PM loses lawsuit against claims he collaborated
- Dog in the race? Pooch barred from race for Kansas governor
- Man charged with break-ins during funerals held on $25K bail
- Suspicious package being checked at Britain's parliament
- The Latest: Sen. Cotton says there's no debating DACA plan
- Ukraine opposition leader vows to rally people from abroad
- California fight over homeless camp faces key day in court
- Rochester Red Wings ink NY stadium lease deal
- Big-spending Chinese teams start Asian campaign with wins
- Arsenal striker Lacazette ruled out for up to 6 weeks
- Guatemalan ex-President Alvaro Colom detained in corruption case
- Guatemalan ex-President Colom detained in corruption case
- Pair lasts 5½ hours outside in cold to alert pet owners
- AP Explains: South Africa's leader is told to go. What now?
- Canada wins 1st Olympic gold in curling mixed doubles
- Column: Shani Davis: Brilliant career, complicated legacy
- Porto attacking weapon Aboubakar could miss Liverpool match
- US intelligence agencies expect Russia to target midterms
- US women beat Russia 5-0, early showdown with Canada next
- Nigeria reports 450 suspected cases of Lassa fever; 37 dead
- British judge upholds arrest warrant for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
- The Latest: Judge upholds UK arrest warrant for Assange
- Monday's Winter Olympic Scores
- India makes 274-7 in 5th ODI vs. South Africa
- US Embassy employee dies in Mexico climbing accident
- Markets Right Now: Health care stocks lead US market lower
- Tunisian legislator rips Israeli flag to protest formal ties
- Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya is having a good year
- Man convicted in killings could be released from prison
- US urges Russia to honor 1987 arms pact, warns of collapse
- United States 5, OA Russia 0
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Cape Town pushes 'Day Zero' back to June 4 in water crisis
- The Latest: Staying warm a Mardi Gras theme this year
- Egypt orders ban on SNL Arabia over 'sexual expressions'
- Dutch foreign minister under fire for lying about Putin
- Powell pledges to remain alert to emerging stability risks
- Health care companies lead stocks lower after two-day rally
- Serbian leader won't apologize for his nationalist past
- Polish PM pledges $10 m in aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon
- Uruguay's Nacional fined after fans mock Chapecoense crash
- Cyprus spokesman moves to foreign ministry in new Cabinet
- Kuwait calms Philippines after dead worker found in freezer
- Favorites Klaebo, Nilsson handle pressure, win Olympic gold
- Blue Apron delivers in fourth quarter, even with loss
- Ex-chair of Turkish party held for opposing Syria offensive
- Deportation stay issued with Kansas dad on flight out of US
- 4 alternatives for when your 401(k) doesn't cut it
- 2 journalists jailed in Myanmar will receive PEN award
- No remains found in Toronto yard tied to alleged killer
- US intelligence boss tells AP the security clearance system is 'broken' amid questions over White House aide's access
- Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months
- US intelligence boss to AP: Security clearances are 'broken'
- Amerisource shares jump on Walgreens buyout report
- Dutch foreign minister resigns after admitting lying about attending Putin meeting
- Reports: Russian contractors killed by US strike in Syria
- Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate's parents donate to his rival
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Scotland ahead of wedding
- No jail for man who beat transgender woman dancing with wife
- The Latest: US intel officials say Russia targeting midterms
- Make a scene at these places from your favorite films
- Federal vote-protection efforts lag ahead of first primaries
- The Latest: Wray's new details cast doubt on Porter timeline
- Derailed locomotive left to run for a week in Adirondacks
- UN official: Conditions aren't right for Rohingyas to return
- Romania: Court nixes law that could politicize state firms
- The Latest: Kansas man being deported now held in Hawaii
- Ex-English youth soccer coach guilty of abusing more players
- Wolf rejects GOP map of US House districts as deadline nears
- Experts: What states can do to secure their elections
- Blaze destroys much of historic market in Haitian capital
- Porter's ex-wife pushes back against Kellyanne Conway
- The Latest: Principal recognized school shooter as ex-pupil
- Dutch OK law: Everyone is organ donor unless they opt out
- Iran says Iranian-Canadian passed information to CIA, Mossad
- Review: 'Nostalgia' is an unrushed poem with a great cast
- The Latest: Doctor's body may have been in home since June
- 'Captain' is new top dog at New York governor's mansion
- Review: Tom Miller's novel turns gender roles upside down
- The Latest: Mulvaney: He would oppose budget if a lawmaker
- Mattis: Allies must take responsibility for Syria detainees
- Creators-stars of TV's 'This Close' make Hollywood listen
- Jurors hear closings at Philadelphia crime boss trial
- Princeton professor who used slur cancels free speech course
- Israeli media reports say police recommending Netanyahu indictment on corruption charges, including bribery
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- Union withdraws petition to represent Yale grad students
- Report: Fewer California immigrant students seek college aid
- Reports: Police recommend indictments of Netanyahu
- Germany's Social Democrats name Olaf Scholz, party deputy and Hamburg mayor, to be interim leader
- Trump considering 'all options' on steel, aluminum cases
- Premier League sells majority of domestic television rights for 4.5 billion pounds ($6.2B) to Sky and BT
- Giant schnauzer aims for giant prize at Westminster dog show
- India beats South Africa by 73 runs in 5th ODI
- Use of blackface in Brazil Carnival parade sparks debate
- US breaks ground on new embassy in Mexican capital
- Premier League sells majority of British TV rights for $6B
- World Rugby says TMO wrong to rule out Wales try vs England
- In live TV address, Netanyahu says police recommendations against him will "end with nothing"
- Sex offender convicted in rape, murder of 14-year-old girl
- The Latest: Autopsies planned for helicopter crash victims
- Judge orders medication for man in Oklahoma pipe bomb case
- British luxe retailer to pay $900,000 over US customs duties
- The Latest: GOP warns court over drawing US House districts
- The Latest: Israel PM: Recommendations to indict 'nothing'
- Apple CEO leaves investors dangling on future dividend hike
- Man who set off bombs in New York City, at New Jersey shore is sentenced to multiple terms of life in prison
- Clerk who got IDs for people in US illegally gets prison
- The Latest: Man who set off bombs in NYC, NJ gets prison
- Immigrant cleared in killing pleads not guilty to gun counts
- Review: 'Poison' by John Lescroart is a marvelous mystery
- Mail carrier admits taking bribes to deliver drug packages
- Oregon state lawmakers vote on making health care a right
- The Latest: Judge to visit huge California homeless camp
- TigerSwan wants scope of North Dakota civil trial reduced
- Yu Darvish, Cubs finalize $126 million, 6-year contract
- New IMAX movie 'America's Musical Journey' stars Aloe Blacc
- King says Jordanians 'let down" by international community
- 1960s radical Angela Davis donates her papers to Harvard
- Some fries, valentine? Fast food chains aim for sweethearts
- New Zealand vs. England T20 tri-series scoreboard
- The Latest: A dandy Dandie nearly a walk-over at Westminster
- The Latest: FBI testimony raises questions
- Mueller probe leaves many witnesses in limbo
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- The Latest: Climber falls, 7 stranded on Oregon mountain
- Trump donates fourth-quarter salary for infrastructure
- Houston surgeons separate toddlers joined at chest, abdomen
- Man arrested in crash killing Colts LB charged in 2nd case
- Trump fights releasing details on national monument decision
- Wawrinka loses to Dutchman Griekspoor in Rotterdam
- PSG on perfect stage to show it can be a force in Europe
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Climber falls, 7 stranded on Oregon's Mount Hood
- Trump: Gut funding for climate science, boost fossil fuels
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Man accused of selling cocaine to strippers is arrested
- WTA Qatar Total Open Results
- What did Sessions' 'Anglo-American heritage' comment mean?
- The Latest: California woman fatally stabbed by friends
- Republicans distance themselves from Ryan foe Paul Nehlen
- NBC exceeding expectations 5 days into Olympics
- Judi Dench set to have 1st runner in Grand National
- Patterson and Cardinal Health slip; AmerisourceBergen jumps
- Police: Man kills son, 6, self with grills in bedroom
- Review: Angelic harmonies shine on I'm With Her's new album
- Reports of Russian deaths underscore dangers of Syria's war
- US says Myanmar makes life for Rohingya 'a death sentence'
- Netflix plans no changes in airing '13 Reasons Why'
- Kane leads Spurs' recovery to draw 2-2 at Juventus
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Olympics, 'This Is Us' give NBC golden ratings victory
- The Latest: Funerals for slain Ohio officers set for Friday
- Man City sends out another statement with 4-0 win at Basel
- Leaping elk crashes low-flying research helicopter in Utah
- Ohtani reports to Angels with physical, swings and long toss
- Judge rules against Trump in case over immigration program
- Survivor recounts New Mexico helicopter crash in NTSB report
- Chipotle names Taco Bell executive as CEO
- Couric tweets apology to Dutch for Olympic comment
- Verdasco, Monfils advance in Argentina Open
- Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 5-11
- Trump adviser denies he cheered end of tunnel funding deal
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Representatives slam Park Police for cancelling meeting
- Ivanka Trump touts business tax cuts in political hotspot
- A layer cake at Assoulin, Caravaggio at Badgley Mischka
- Royals bullpen remains a question with camp opening
- ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results
- Business Highlights
- Barnes & Noble cites new staffing policy in layoffs
- Danica 2.0? NASCAR searching for more female drivers
- Trump marks Black History Month at White House reception
- ATP looking into claim of racially inappropriate language
- LeBron James to produce new "House Party" movie
- Column: Tiger Woods playing dual role of player and mentor
- A's catcher Maxwell no longer will kneel for national anthem
- Boone embraces Yanks' expectations as spring training starts
- Trump's budget sheds light on plans for welfare reform
- Ratings still strong for NBC; Tirico gets boss's endorsement
- Price tries to rebound from injury-filled year with Red Sox
- Clayton Kershaw to start record 8th opener for Dodgers
- Australian deputy prime minister under pressure to resign
- Nebraska judge dismisses lawsuit challenging death penalty
- Luke Gregerson rejoins Cardinals after a decade away
- Shaun White favored to win 3rd gold in men's halfpipe
- Officer testifies he tried to grab woman before shooting her
- The Latest: Government aims toward appeals after DACA ruling
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- Questions and answers about security clearances
- UN experts say political settlement in Libya 'out of reach'
- Authorities: A climber injured after falling on Oregon's Mount Hood has died, at least 7 climbers still stranded
- PGA Tour Champions considers change to Schwab playoffs
- Host nation for Americas summit withdraws invitation to Maduro over Venezuela's early presidential election
- Japan's economy grows at 0.5 percent annual pace in Oct-Dec
- Michigan sex-assault trial to proceed despite girl's death
- AP Source: Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion
- Flyers goalie Elliott out 5-6 weeks after abdominal surgery
- Atlanta-bound Delta jet makes emergency landing in Nigeria
- Sexual assault reports against Wynn filed with Vegas police
- Report: Fertilizer, manure top Lake Erie phosphorus sources
- The Latest: Couric apologizes for Dutch speedskating remark
- Summit host yanks Venezuela's invitation over early election
- New Mexico man planned to harm Texas YouTube stars
- Venezuela and Libya lose UN vote for 3rd time in 3 years
- Video shows failed subway bombing attempt, police response
- Family who buried wrong man sues California county
- Is inflation rising as investors fear? 5 ways to keep track
- Filipino rap battle to kickoff over Lunar New Year weekend in Taipei
- Chase Utley appears headed back to Los Angeles Dodgers
- Passengers describe fear during California plane evacuation
- ICE lawyer in Seattle charged with stealing immigrant IDs
- Dozens of dolphins stranded in Mexico's Baja California Sur
- Wednesday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot during pursuit
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 'So proud': Parents' views on joint Korea hockey team evolve
- Official: Flight lands in Honolulu after losing engine cover
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- DeRozan scores 27, Raptors hold off Heat 115-112
- Bill Paxton family sues hospital, doctor for wrongful death
- Taiwan’s digital-democrat, Audrey Tang, joins World Urban Forum
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Faulk's hat trick helps Hurricanes rout Kings 7-3
- Taiwan EPA sets timeline for ban on plastic straws
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Wednesday's Olympic Snowboard Results
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Nishikori wins in ATP Tour return at New York Open
- Taiwan's 'Super Mommy' to be staged in Singapore
- O'Reilly has goal, assist in Sabres 5-3 win over Lightning
- Pride for Asian-American skaters as they take to Olympic ice
- Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress out of his own pocket
- Guentzel, Aston-Reese lead Penguins past Senators
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Bergeron, Nash leads Bruins past Flames 5-2
- Wednesday's Winter Olympic Scores
- CORRECTS: American Shaun White wins gold in men's halfpipe; it's the 100th gold medal for US in Winter Games history
- Larkin, Nielsen score in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Ducks
- What to watch from Pyeongchang - Day 5
- Taiwan to see balmy Lunar New Year holiday
- Hall, Stafford lift Devils to 5-4 shootout win over Flyers
- Kings acquire defenseman Dion Phaneuf in trade with Senators
- Good as Gold; White soars to 3rd Olympic halfpipe title
- National Basketball Association
- Another day, another delay for Shiffrin, other Alpine skiers
- Wednesday's Olympic Curling Sums
- Khris Middleton helps Bucks pull out sluggish win over Hawks
- 2nd explosion kills 2 in Bolivian town hit by weekend blast
- National Basketball Association
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- Loquat harvest in central Taiwan delayed by cold
- Harden scores 34 as Rockets beat Wolves 126-108
- Body of Filipina caregiver killed in quake to return home Thursday
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Dubnyk saves 32 as Wild hold on 3-2 against Rangers
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- James' 37 lead Cavaliers past Thunder 120-112
- National Hockey League
- Randolph keys big first half as Kings top Mavericks 114-109
- Forsberg's OT penalty shot leads Predators over Blues 4-3
- Myers' OT goal lifts Jets to 4-3 win over Capitals
- New Orleans police says 2 killed, several wounded in Lower 9th Ward shooting
- NOLA Police: 2 killed, more hurt in Lower 9th Ward shooting
- Gunmen kill 4 paramilitary soldiers in southwest Pakistan
- Shaun White wins America's 100th Winter Olympics gold medal
- Denmark palace says queen's husband, Prince Henrik, has died
- California council decries member's anti-military comments
- Wednesday's Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Prince Henrik, husband of Danish monarch, dies at age 83
- James has 37, new-look Cavs avenge loss to Thunder
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Cuban conductor's homemade wrestling competition
- Philippines objects to China's naming of undersea features
- US, Russian officials dispute reports of Russians casualties
- Scores of people remain in limbo as Russia probe continues
- Number of lawsuits challenging opioid industry still growing
- Wednesday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Man accused of selling gun used to kill police due in court
- New Hampshire bill targets soda on kids menus
- Denied mic, foes of offshore drilling plan hold rallies
- Sam's Club to offer free shipping for premium members
- Challenge to federal marijuana laws to be heard in New York
- White House, FBI differ in accounts of investigation of aide
- GOP women frustrated by Trump's approach to abuse charges
- Switzerland 2, Sweden 1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Tongans face long wait for services to return after cyclone
- Chinese take slim lead on Russians after pairs short program
- 'Deep down': Rivalry between Koreas, Japan transcends sport
- Golden Knights net 4 third-period goals to beat Blackhawks
- Swiss women edge Sweden 2-1 to take top spot in Group B
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- AP PHOTOS: Shaun White soars to gold in men's halfpipe
- New fronts emerge in Syria as Assad, allies push for victory
- Ching-Fu CEO charged with fraud by Kaohsiung District Prosecutor's Office
- Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets over Spurs, 117-109
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Asian shares mixed ahead of US inflation, Lunar New Year
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Slain off-duty Chicago police officer was department veteran
- Airbnb users in Taiwan skyrocket for Lunar New Year, twice as many as 2017
- Goligoski stays hot as Coyotes top Sharks, 2-1
- Israel police recommend corruption charges against Netanyahu
- A Westminster wow: Bichon frise becomes America's top dog
- Fresh twist for UAE diners as oysters thrive in warm waters
- South African police target business family linked to Zuma
- Taiwan CDC urges travelers visiting avian influenza affected areas in China to practice “5 do’s and 6 don’t’s”
- Through Tuesday, February 13, 2018
- Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent
- Millions in China journey home for Lunar New Year
- Hirano, James just short in epic men's halfpipe final
- APNewsBreak: Shooting range tied to Trumps rattles neighbors
- US set to boost aid to Jordan despite Trump threats of cuts
- US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms
- The Latest: Netanyahu's allies rally to his defense
- 3 granny pickpockets nabbed in Taipei
- Turkey, Greece to use dialogue to calm Aegean tensions
- At judge's urging, sides reach deal over California homeless
- Ex-All Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza to face drug charges
- Photo essay: Navigating the street market of Pyeongchang
- Kuwait's emir says his nation will give $1 billion in loans and $1 billion in direct investments to help rebuild Iraq
- Agency adopts more responsive tone on airplane noise
- US, Canada meet in early Olympic showdown among world's best
- Kuwait to give $2 billion in loans, investments for Iraq
- Wednesday's Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Taiwan healthcare APP shows nearest doctor
- Details on Shaun White's settled sexual harassment lawsuit
- Wednesday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Markets Q&A: Is the worst of stock market turmoil over?
- Women's Curling Glance
- Wednesday's Olympic Nordic Combined Results
- To team or not to team was the question for Olympic pairs
- China recognized as national security concern by US intelligence chiefs
- Wednesday's Olympic Curling Sums
- From Israel to Nigeria, sliders somehow found Pyeongchang
- Cambodian lawmakers approve lese majeste law
- Metallica, Afghan ensemble win 2017 Polar Music Prize
- European official: Digital currencies inefficient way to pay
- Fierce wind forces closure of Olympic Park in Gangneung
- KMT siphons off NT$600 million from Taiwan National Women’s League: Report
- Líderes en la NBA
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Taiwan to continue 'Agricultural Ambassador' program for a second year
- Minnie Driver quits Oxfam after sex in crisis zone scandal
- Suit doping? There's concerns about British sliding outfits
- Wednesday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Bans sought for 30-plus players for match-fixing in Spain
- Japan 4, Korea 1
- Japanese women notches 1st Olympic victory 4-1 over Korea
- 'Hurry up and wait': Olympic skiing delays no fun for anyone
- Tsai reiterates commitment to upholding Taiwan military capabilities
- Chinese spokesman says no idea why US feels 'so insecure'
- South Africa's film board bans Oscar short-listed movie
- UK rejects return of Islamic State fighters despite US calls
- China appeals to Trump to avoid disrupting trade
- Wind to calm for Thursday start in men's Olympic downhill
- Costly gelato: Palermo fined 10,000 euros for thrown cone
- Australian cardinal blames inquiry for sex allegations
- At Kuwait conference, Saudi Arabia pledges $1.5 billion to help rebuild Iraq after war with the Islamic State group
- Germany pushes for release of journalist in Turkish prison
- Introducing a nice trail in Taipei's Maokong for exploration during Lunar New Year holiday
- White wins USA's 100th winter gold, gets grilled by media