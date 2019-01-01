英文新聞列表 English News List
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Asian markets mostly higher in quiet New Year's Eve trading
- Today in History
- Yeet! List says ban 'optics,' 'thought leader,' 'collusion'
- US university's 44th list of words it would like to banish
- Taiwan’s year of reversal
- Guatemala village mourns 2nd child to die in US custody
- Ravens, Eagles, Colts squeeze into playoffs
- Lakers rally in 4th quarter, defeat Kings 121-112
- Low-key days at Supreme Court may be ending soon
- Women changing makeup of military, and perhaps its politics
- AP Poll: Veterans' support for Trump strong
- China factory activity shrinks for the first time in 2 years
- For Trump, Pelosi shutdown becomes first battle of new era
- Aides give conflicting signals on Trump's promise of a wall
- Colorado man accused of killing missing fiancee due in court
- Throngs to pack Times Square for mild, rainy New Year's Eve
- This Week: Manufacturing index, jobless aid claims, hiring
- Bouchard wins in 1st round at ASB Classic
- Taiwan economy faces 3 risks in 2019: analysts
- Dimitrov, Raonic win 1st round matches at Brisbane
- Xi Jinping to give New Year's speech addressing Taiwan
- AP Investigation: Food aid stolen as Yemen starves
- Serena Williams pulls US level at Hopman Cup
- Asian markets mixed in quiet New Year's Eve trading
- ICYMI in Week 17: Ravens hang on, move on after Browns scare
- Harden has Rockets rolling with visit to Warriors looming
- Líderes en la NBA
- AP Investigation: Aid stolen as Yemen starves
- London police arrest 39 for attempted murder after stabbing
- Gambia's journalists, free from dictator, work to win trust
- Rights group urges Sudan to halt use of lethal force
- Rohit Sharma out of 4th test
- Taiwan expands cyber defense: source
- 2 dead, nearly 30 wounded in bomb blast at Philippine mall
- Romania slams EU for treating it as 'second-rate' country
- Congo counts votes in presidential election, after delays
- Bahrain court upholds conviction against prominent activist
- Afghan Taliban hold talks with Iranian official in Tehran
- 57 dead in the Philippines due to flooding, landslides
- Pakistan says Indian troops kill woman, wound 3 in Kashmir
- Taipei Zoo debuts newest koala
- South Africa's Zuma will head to recording studio in 2019
- Sharapova beats Bacsinszky in 1st round of Shenzhen Open
- Russia: 4 dead in apartment collapse, apparent gas explosion
- MOFA committed to promoting Taiwan, defending nation's sovereignty in 2019
- Vietnamese travel to Taiwan may be affected by visa changes
- Local passion for heritage helps preserve iconic tidal traps in Penghu, Taiwan
- US citizen arrested in Russian on spying charges
- Struggling French club Dijon fires coach Olivier Dall'Oglio
- Vatican spokesman Greg Burke and his deputy resign suddenly; replacement named
- Vatican spokesman Greg Burke and his deputy resign suddenly
- Taiwan to finish mass production of armored vehicles by 2023
- Revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
- US Ambassador: Major trade deal with UK may not be possible
- Iranian police disperse protest over deadly bus crash
- Teen driver fleeing German police kills woman, injures son
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Emirati court upholds 10-year sentence against activist
- Bosnian Serbs cancel New Year's Eve concerts over protests
- Taiwan mulls expanded customs measures against African swine fever
- Brexit, tariffs, populism could buffet Europe in 2019
- The Latest: In new year message, Corbyn slams May on Brexit
- Spanish police seize hashish, arrest 42 in drug operations
- UN agency accuses Yemeni rebels of stealing aid deliveries
- Israel bids farewell to renowned author Amos Oz
- Venice to charge all visitors to access historic center
- Major UK bridge closed due to drone intrusion; man arrested
- Fatah accuses Hamas rivals of detaining 500 members in Gaza
- Opinion: Bangladesh's missed chance to become a functional democracy
- Deadly blast partly destroys Russian apartment block
- Vatican spokesman Greg Burke resigns suddenly
- Has Bangladesh's ruling party won a 'managed' election?
- Afghan Taliban begins peace talks in neighboring Iran
- Iran denounces Brazil's plan to move embassy to Jerusalem
- In France, protests planned amid New Year's Eve celebrations
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes step toward 2020 presidential run, forms exploratory committee
- Michael Kors, now Capri Holdings, completes Versace deal
- Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- UN calls on countries to take in migrants rescued at sea
- Rooms near 50th anniversary Woodstock venue are a hot ticket
- Syria deaths at wartime low in 2018 as Assad made gains
- Inter 'ultras' leader arrested for death of fan in clashes
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on China trade hopes
- Intern killed by lion had a passion for working with animals
- Outgoing defense secretary urges employees to stay focused
- 2019 means puffing on beaches goes up in smoke in New Jersey
- Broncos fire Vance Joseph after 11-21 mark over 2 years
- NYC pharmacies can't sell cigarettes starting Jan. 1
- Palestinian gets life sentence over land sale to Israelis
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- United Soccer League
- Dead hog found on beach in Taiwan's Kinmen County
- Dolphins fire coach Adam Gase after 3 seasons
- US stocks snap higher on hopes of US-China trade resolution
- The Latest: Trump laments 'bad press' for exiting Syria
- Bengals fire coach Marvin Lewis after 16th season
- Preston and Child's stories are multifaceted and complex
- Campaigning in ambiguous presidential race starts in Ukraine