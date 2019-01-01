英文新聞列表 English News List
- Tamsui sees low of 17 degrees, heavy rain advisory issued for northern Taiwan
- Atkinson's late goal sends Blue Jackets past Panthers 5-4
- Taiwan advised to leverage APEC to advance New Southbound Policy
- Canucks score 4 goals in 3rd, beat Lightning 4-1
- US loses 4-2 to Colombia in Bradley's return
- 12 sailors saved from stranded ship off Taiwan’s west coast
- Matthews scores 2 and helps Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 5-3
- Palmieri scores 2, Kinkaid stops 21, Devils rout Caps 6-0
- Taiwan vice president departs for the Vatican
- Trump returning to Ohio to rally Republican voters
- Trump and Xi plan meeting as trade war escalates
- House seat suddenly in play after Trump backer's indictment
- Campbell makes 40 saves, Kings beat Canadiens 3-0
- Rinne leads Predators over Jets 3-0
- Raptors rest Leonard among others, beat Pelicans 134-119
- LEADING OFF: Kershaw vs Gio and the bullpen as NLCS begins
- Perron's hat trick lifts Blues to over Flames 5-3
- Taiwan National Day promoted in French newspaper
- Zucker's OT goal gives Wild 4-3 comeback win vs. Blackhawks
- Taiwan’s Lee Meng-en takes home taekwondo silver at Youth Olympics
- Taiwan’s Eslite Bookstore to make inroads into Japan
- Phil Kessel has natural hat trick, Penguins beat Vegas 4-2
- Babysitter indicted for 'Six-hour Nonstop Electric Sex Party' in New Taipei
- China's trade surplus with U.S. hits record $34.1B in September as exports rise by double digits amid tariff war
- Wentz throws 3 TD passes, Eagles look Super vs. Giants
- Chiefs, Mahomes will get major test in New England
- China trade surplus with US widens to record $34.1B
- Indonesian president says trade wars too destructive
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Today in History
- Italy defies EU, IMF by approving controversial budget targets
- Ponzi scheme suspect paid $720K for prayers amid SEC probe
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Retailers up their game after Toys R Us closures
- West Indies win toss, opt to bat in 2nd cricket test v India
- In El Salvador, slain archbishop seen as saint long ago
- After Michael's rampage on Florida Panhandle: 'Nothing Left'
- Georgia girl, 11, dies as Michael hurls debris through roof
- Canada downs Costa Rica 3-1 in World Cup qualifying tourney
- Harrowing tales of survival from town ravaged by storm
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Devastation in Florida, flooding elsewhere
- Japanese band World Order releases new MV featuring streets of Taipei
- Medical experts convene first ever Taiwan-Japan regenerative medicine exchange
- Chicago Police Board clears officer in fatal 2012 shooting
- Kanye West delivers jaw-dropping show in Oval Office
- Trump's boasts ring hollow in some black communities
- Australia assigns warship to enforce North Korean sanctions
- GOP decries Dems' 'mob rule,' flipping the script
- Nevada Senate race could test Kavanaugh impact
- US-Saudi relations hit snag over journalist's disappearance
- In Milwaukee, Yelich's success stirs Serbian pride
- Illegal racer shows no remorse after killing 3 in yesterday's crash in Taipei
- Can we talk? Trump's riding high and he's got a lot to say
- Saudi crown prince's carefully managed rise hides dark side
- American pastor back in court for spying and terror trial
- Legacy of Biosphere 2 lives on in singular research space
- Groups hope to stop animal sacrifice during biggest festival
- Taiwan should seize the opportunity to earn international recognition in new global order: former U.S. top official
- California warehouse fire defendant argues for plea deal
- Formal China-Vatican ties would send the wrong message: US academic
- PETA alleges mistreatment at California canine blood bank
- Share prices bounce back on report Trump, Xi to meet at G-20
- Taiwan to spend US$1 million to attract tourists from India
- IS reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
- Italy announces return of fishing boats seized by Libya
- Another royal wedding for Britain as Princess Eugenie weds
- 'Our fans are everywhere': NBA still growing internationally
- Government to scrap Shenao power plant project: Taiwan premier
- Taiwan's 2019 Lunar New Year holiday well suited for 16-day vacation
- Eagles finally start looking like team that won NFL title
- Pik Botha, South African foreign minister in the last years of apartheid, has died at age 86, his son says
- The Red Cross says at least 34 people have died in mudslides triggered by heavy rains in eastern Uganda
- 34 die in Uganda mudslides triggered by heavy rains
- Pik Botha, apartheid-era minister, dies in South Africa
- AP Exclusive: Roberta Flack ready to sing again
- Stock market experts say this is a stumble, not a plunge
- Wildlife ranger taken by crocodile in northern Australia
- Woodland's 61 leaves him tied for CIMB lead with Leishman
- Florentijn Hoffman returns to Taiwan with new exhibition
- Japan and Australia forge military alliance to counter China
- Child hunger 'serious' in India while its economy grows fast
- Zverev qualifies for ATP Finals with quarterfinal win
- Taiwan donates US$250k for Philippines typhoon relief
- Germany's Greens flourish while mainstream rivals flounder
- German deep-sea research vessel visits Taiwan for ‘fire ice’ exploration
- Park and Jutanugarn amid four-way tie in South Korea
- Train catches fire in southern Germany; no injuries
- Afghan official: Taliban attacks kill 8 in country's north
- New Okinawa chief wants US to rethink Marine base relocation
- US, Russian astronauts reach Russia after emergency landing
- China will soon issue Chinese ID documents to Taiwanese citizens: academic
- Military intelligence offers career path in today's Russia
- German prosecutors say suspect admits attacking Bulgarian journalist but denies rape, says did not mean to kill her
- NZ activists dismiss Israel court order over Lorde concert
- German prosecutors: man admits Bulgarian journalist attack
- China says in 'communication' amid report of Trump-Xi meet
- Beyonce, Jay Z appear at City of Hope cancer charity event
- Taiwanese banks to smash NT$200 billion lending target in support of 5+2 Innovative Industries Plan
- Vietnam jails activist for using Facebook to abuse freedoms
- 9 arrests in Belgian football fraud, match-fixing scandal
- Chinese think tank calls for return to presidential term limits
- 20-year-old Taiwanese wins ‘Gosei’ competition after beating legendary Japanese Go player
- Taiwan to send 70 alternative military service conscripts abroad on foreign aid mission
- Richard Branson freezes business ties with Saudis
- UN secretary general visits quake-hit Indonesian city
- Italy's PM heads to Eritrea to pursue 'rapport' with leader
- Alitalia relaunch to include 15-percent state ownership
- Settlement ends Russian doping case at Pyeongchang Olympics
- New Jersey plans to reveal 'stunning' sports betting numbers
- Taipei's Zhongshan Alliance gang announces hit on reckless racer
- Communist Party brainwashing intensifies amid U.S. trade war
- Taiwan, Philippine think tanks sign MOU on cooperation
- Turkey's Erdogan renews threat of another Syria incursion
- US-Taiwan military sales to become ‘more normal’: US official
- No surprise, the West title still runs through the Warriors
- Turkish state media says Saudi delegation has arrived in Turkey for talks over missing journalist
- Taiwan investigates Navy officer for leaking secrets
- Saudi delegation in Turkey for talks on missing writer
- Italy seeks to reassure US over spending plans
- The lessons after threats drive a black legislator to quit
- Budapest: World heritage and well-being
- My Europe: Macron and the eastern EU states must get past their headaches
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - October 12
- The Latest: Report says recordings show writer killed
- Pope accepts resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl who is implicated in sex abuse cover-up scandal
- Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
- Spain celebrates national day with royal and military pomp
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- The Latest: Princess Eugenie marries at Windsor Castle
- The Latest: Hurricane Michael's death toll rises to 6
- England lock Launchbury to miss November tests after knee op
- Usain Bolt scores 2 goals in first A-League trial start
- China auto sales sink in September as economy cools
- Desmond Tutu back at home after South African hospital stay
- EU official sees room for Brexit breakthrough next week
- Philippine, Vietnam leaders discuss disputed sea boundaries
- JPMorgan 3Q profits rise 24 percent, helped by lower taxes
- Japanese PM Abe to visit China in sign of improved relations
- Taiwanese home appliance maker Tatung set to expand solar manufacturing capacity
- Pakistani judge orders execution of convicted child killer
- Film academy honors 19 student filmmakers
- Japan delays spacecraft landing on very rocky asteroid
- India vs West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Islamists rally in Pakistan for death sentence for Christian
- Taiwan slams UN for passport discrimination
- Melania Trump says she ignores rumors of Trump's infidelity
- Michel Platini files lawsuit in France in FIFA case
- Top-seeded Pliskova reaches semifinal at Tainjin Open
- Lawsuit: Man convicted after mother rejected 'dirty cop'
- Missing Saudi writer had big plans for his troubled region
- Wells Fargo 3Q profit rises to $6 bln but misses estimates
- Mnuchin says Trump respects the independence of the Fed
- Sailors plan to remember 2000 terrorist attack on USS Cole
- Citigroup profit rises to $4.6 billion, beats Street views
- Turkish prosecutor recommends American pastor's release from house arrest pending outcome of trial
- 32 migrants on way to Cyprus recused off Lebanon's coast
- France's Le Pen meets Bannon, changes mind on offer to help
- Czech PM faces challenge in second vote for Senate
- Suspect in Bulgarian journalist's murder denies raping, robbing victim: German authorities
- The Latest: Hearing of US pastor in Turkey commences
- Father of teen killed by police not surprised by no charges
- Son misses penalty but South Korea beats Uruguay 2-1
- Grand opening for Kaohsiung arts center on Saturday
- Search to resume for remaining 2 swept away in Texas floods
- Bishop says top cardinal didn't 'check on the facts'
- Romanian police question fake medic on suspicion of rapes
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street following a two-day rout; Dow industrials jump almost 400 points
- Turkish court convicts American pastor Andrew Brunson of 'terror' charge but releases him from house arrest
- Prosecutor pushes for legal change after clergy abuse report
- Independent women a key in outcome of Montana Senate race
- Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
- Markets Right Now: Stock open sharply higher on Wall Street
- Turkish court frees American pastor from house arrest, allows him to leave Turkey despite terror conviction
- Stockholm city government deal threatens 2026 Olympics bid
- Minamino, Ito score as Japan beats Panama 3-0 in friendly
- Rights group calls for release of Pakistani rights activist
- Global stocks climb following two days of sharp losses
- Tyndall Air Force Base sustains 'catastrophic' damage
- Top Yemen Bahai figure disappears amid Houthi crackdown
- Rain saves Svitolina in Hong Kong quarterfinals
- Soccer great Van Basten leaves FIFA technical director role
- Arts professionals respond in the year since #MeToo movement
- Tropical Storm Sergio hits Baja California, weakens
- Nigerian militia frees more than 800 children from its ranks
- Alec Baldwin vows to break the talk show model by going deep
- Polish gay parade to go-ahead after court overrules mayor
- The Latest: UN food agency prepared for Syria refugees
- Seahawks WR Baldwin looks to put receiving woes in the past
- Midway through season Syracuse 2 wins from bowl-eligibility
- Israeli fire kills 5 Palestinians at Gaza protest
- Purging long-forgotten online accounts: Worth the trouble?
- For the 'First Man' team, their mission was to get it right
- Women tie the knot in Austria's first same-sex marriage
- Greek champion AEK Athens to lose points for fan violence
- FIFA bans Dominican Republic official in bribery case
- Excerpts of Pope Francis' letter to Cardinal Wuerl
- The Latest: Washington Cardinal Wuerl apologizes to faithful
- Belgian wins international cartoon contest in Denmark
- Report: French probe Champions League match-fixing
- 'What's Happening!!' co-star Danielle Spencer is ailing
- Workers cut through slabs to find bodies at Mexico mall
- Rwandan woman chosen to head body for French-speaking world
- Appeal of US student barred from entering Israel rejected
- Hezbollah says it possess 'highly accurate' missiles
- Juicy returns: Florida orange harvest up after long decline
- Philippines to join UN rights group amid crackdown concerns
- Gunman found guilty in slaying of 3 adults, wounding child
- WFP chief says agency preparing for wave of Idlib refugees
- Police investigating Spanish golfer's death find 3 knives
- Israeli fire kills 6 Palestinians at Gaza protest
- Oklahoma pipe bomb suspect found not guilty due to insanity
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Attorney: Oklahoma coach didn't know of alleged assault
- Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.
- After 20 years, Wyoming still struggles with Shepard murder
- 'Laughing grandmother' video makes picture book a big hit
- Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people's accounts
- AP WAS THERE: Matthew Shepard dies after being beaten
- The Latest: Facebook won't say who's behind security breach
- Mega Millions drawing offers awful odds but huge jackpot
- Still no US ambassadors in Saudi Arabia, Turkey amid crisis
- Another NASA space telescope shuts down in orbit
- Portugal's defense chief quits amid arms theft case
- Missouri voters must decide among 3 medical marijuana plans
- American diplomat death being investigated as homicide
- Prince estate to Trump: Stop using music at rallies
- Mixed views on hate crime law bearing Matthew Shepard's name
- Pepperell takes lead, Fleetwood slumps at British Masters
- The Latest: California warehouse fire hearing delayed
- Argentina court confirms sentence of former President Menem
- Olympic star Biles leads Team USA at world championships
- Williams signs young British driver Russell for next season
- Court says trial in USS Cole attack can resume at Guantamamo
- Luka Doncic gives Mavs hope of transition to next Euro star
- The next wave: 5 foreign players who could be in the NBA
- GoFundMe makes donation hub for limo crash victims' families
- NHL criticizes reduction of suspension for Predators' Watson
- Column: What if they had an Olympics, but no one would host?
- Nowitzki to miss Mavs' opener as left ankle rehab continues
- Trump administration appeals ruling that immigrants can stay
- A look at US-Saudi weapons at issue in missing writer case
- Vandals damage office of GOP gubernatorial candidate
- Congo reports 5 new Ebola deaths; UN worker is infected
- FANTASY PLAYS: Burning questions for Week 6 in football
- In London: Gruden wants more carries for Lynch vs Seahawks
- Dow Jones Industrial Average claws back nearly 300 points but still suffers its biggest weekly loss in six months
- Border Patrol misconduct stats point to Texas sector issues
- South Africa beats Zimbabwe by 6 wickets, seals T20 series
- Sexual history survey sent to fifth-graders draws complaints
- Facing bias as a female business owner? Here's what to do
- Turkish media say American pastor Andrew Brunson's plane has taken off from city of Izmir
- Moratorium issued on company involved in fatal gas explosion
- Safety group wants Hyundai and Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
- WTA Upper Austria Ladies Linz Results
- Jesus scores as Brazil beats Saudi Arabia 2-0 in friendly
- Chicago sues Trump administration again over grants
- Mohamed Salah leaves Egypt match with an injury
- Man likely got 'brain-eating amoeba' at Texas resort
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Trump welcomes Turkey's release of American pastor, says Brunson 'in good shape,' will visit Oval Office Saturday
- Pentagon reveals cyber breach of travel records
- Microsoft and Starbucks rise; Wabash National slips
- Lukaku leads Belgium past Switzerland with a brace
- President Trump says he will raise disappearance of Washington Post journalist with Saudi Arabia's King Salman
- Eagles got their swagger back against the Giants
- Not guilty plea entered in GE Aviation espionage case
- JD Martinez holds no grudge against Astros, who released him
- Dodgers' Freese hitting 3rd in NLCS vs. familiar Brewers
- No fans, no goals: England and Croatia play to a dull draw
- Walmart buys online lingerie retailer Bare Necessities
- Cardinals' Jones downplays big game, says he can do better
- Life-sized plastic whale to raise ocean pollution awareness
- Browns owners exploring purchase of Columbus Crew
- Florida's Micheal Haley enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program
- DeVos will not seek further delay of Obama for-profits rule
- Former lawmaker Mary Bono named USA Gymnastics interim CEO
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- The Latest: Felony filed against Oklahoma student in assault
- Venezuelan doctors on US Navy mission to help compatriots
- Bill Cosby switches up legal team with appeal looming
- What could soothe markets? Solid earnings, economic reports
- Just a bit outside! Uecker to throw out NLCS 1st pitch
- Protests in Ingushetia alarm Moscow
- Germany extends border controls with Austria and Denmark
- Kansas town says Kobach can't use replica gun in parade
- Inside Stacey Abrams' strategy to mobilize Georgia voters
- Serena Williams talks motherhood, insecurities at conference
- Langer birdies 9 of last 10 for share of Champions lead
- Cedeno joins Brewers bullpen for NLCS; Dodgers add Urias
- 'It was life or death': Face-to-face with Michael's fury
- George H.W. Bush returns to Texas after summer in Maine
- Panthers' Micheal Haley enters assistance program
- Texas cancels troubled contract with anti-abortion group
- Democratic presidential prospects swarm South Carolina
- Salah scores for Egypt, gets injured in African qualifying
- 'I love the Saudis': Trump business ties to kingdom run deep
- Couple wanted for 19 years on drug charges caught in Mexico
- Australian Grand Prix to lead off F1 2019 schedule
- Colombia park fights animal trafficking with education
- Portman calls for action at Hollywood women's luncheon
- Trump urges Ohio supporters to vote GOP in November midterms
- California man pleads not guilty to threatening Feinstein
- Ex-3 Doors Down bassist gets 10 years on gun charge
- Agent: Jockey Espinoza plans comeback in late December
- Sister Jean wins 2018 Illinois Senior Hall of Fame award
- Trump administration steps in to kill police-reform plan
- AP Source: Winslow agrees to $39 million, 3-year extension
- Voting opens in Malaysia by-election for PM-in-waiting Anwar
- Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed Detroit funeral home
- Hurricane Leslie approaching Portugal, Spain
- Brewers relief pitcher Woodruff homers off Kershaw in NLCS
- Taiwan’s TSMC to continue as Apple's exclusive A-series chip supplier: reports
- Joint funeral set for sisters killed in New York limo crash
- The Latest: Kansas town won't block Kobach's gun on jeep
- Taiwan will not deport Chinese asylum seeking duo: report
- More than 30 Taiwanese medical staff captured in photos rushing to save a newborn
- Activists criticize Hong Kong's ban of legislative candidate
- Venezuela frees jailed opposition activist Lorent Saleh
- Taiwanese police officer named in world's top 40 under 40 years of age
- Official: Searchers find body in hurricane-stricken town
- How to check what Facebook hackers accessed in your account
- Hurricane survivors wander debris, search for the missing
- Taipei Fashion Week to debut with outdoor runway show tonight
- Reliever Woodruff's homer stuns Kershaw, Brewers take Game 1
- LEADING OFF: Verlander-Sale in ALCS, Brews try for 2-0 lead
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Melania Trump ignores cheating rumors about husband
- Nepal police say 5 South Korean climbers and 4 Nepalese guides missing on Gurja Himal mountain after heavy storm
- US Treasury's Mnuchin downplays fears of US-China trade war
- A look at US-Saudi weapons at issue in missing writer case
- South Carolina swarmed by potential Democratic candidates
- At Ohio rally, Trump takes another victory lap
- Stacey Abrams' trying to mobilize Georgia's sporadic voters
- Top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Israeli fire kills 6 Palestinians at Gaza protest
- Officials broach idea of charging for National Mall protests
- Sri Lanka decides to field in 2nd ODI vs England
- Kershaw struggles, Dodgers fall to Brews 6-5 in NLCS opener
- Congress heads toward postelection fight over border wall
- Unlicensed driver who killed 3 in Taipei locked up after nobody pays bail
- The Latest: IMF pledges to guard growth, financial stability
- Trump promises to call Saudi king about missing Khashoggi
- Trump's business ties to kingdom run long and deep
- Roston Chase scores 106, Yadav takes 6 wickets for India
- Taiwan opens tourism information center in Mumbai
- Trump expected to meet American pastor released by Turkey
- Taiwan government urged to address microplastics via source reduction
- Taiwan tests drone for difficult mail delivery
- Saudi Arabia, Turkey have no US ambassadors amid crisis
- The Latest: Woman dies after settlers pelt car with stones
- Floods, landslides kill 11 children in Indonesia
- Pope's canonization of Paul VI, Romero personal, political
- Minor blast injures at least 3 people in India's northeast
- Woodland, Leishman, Sharma tied for lead at CIMB Classic
- Taiwanese will have to apply online to visit EU from 2021
- Bomb blast kills 5 in wedding party in eastern Afghanistan
- Kang, Hull share lead at KEB Hana Bank Championship
- Pliskova, Garcia in Tianjin Open final
- Japanese students receive free Taiwan-grown bananas
- Greek police say 11 suspected migrants killed in car crash
- 11 suspected migrants killed in Greece car crash
- Taiwan Vice President visits Pope’s summer residence at Castel Gandolfo
- Taiwan airports add 30 additional routes in 2018
- The Latest: Newspaper: Turkey has audio of writer's killing
- The Latest: Spain says 3 migrants dead, 17 missing at sea
- Battles over safe Ebola burials complicate work in Congo
- Cape Town artist fights gang violence with beach calligraphy
- Monaco hires Thierry Henry as new coach
- Kiwis beat Kangaroos 26-24 in rugby league upset
- 12 feared dead in India cyclone shelter swamped by landslide
- UN report: Banned Somali charcoal exports pass through Iran
- 3 Taiwanese arrested for alleged US$1.2m scam posing as Chinese police in Singapore
- Afghan police official says 13 killed, 32 wounded in bombing at election rally in northeast
- Nepal storm kills climbers attempting Himalaya peak
- Italy: Seaside getaway turns into dumping ground for migrants
- Migrant life in Italian dystopia
- The Latest: Afghan official says 13 killed in rally bombing
- Djokovic crushes Zverev to make another Shanghai final
- NBA preseason wraps up, regular season starts Tuesday
- Taliban say 'general' discussion held with US special envoy
- Beatles album 'Sgt. Pepper' named most popular in UK
- Taiwan President opens world’s largest single-roof performing arts center in Kaohsiung
- UK viewership up for Princess Eugenie wedding coverage
- England beats Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI on DL method
- Bangladeshi newspaper editors protest digital security law
- Thousands protest in Berlin against racism, discrimination
- What could soothe markets? Solid earnings, economic reports
- Taiwan to complete repackaging of Orchid Island nuclear waste in 2020
- Pope defrocks 2 Chilean priests accused of sex abuse
- Britain to introduce new, more secure 50-pound notes
- Saudi-led airstrike kills 17 in contested Yemeni port city
- African Youth opposition movement aims to drive change
- England beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI by 31 runs on D/L method
- China's best to play Ukrainian teen for Hong Kong WTA title
- IS kidnaps scores of civilians in eastern Syria
- Leaking Nigeria pipeline explodes, killing at least 19
- Scolari inspiring Palmeiras and leaving 7-1 behind
- Polish police use tear gas to protect gay march
- Cambodia agrees to resumption of searches for US MIAs
- The Latest: Malaysia's PM-in-waiting wins landslide victory
- Shanghai Masters Results
- Tianjin Open Results
- The Latest: Freed American pastor on 'final leg home'
- Trump says he'll meet Saturday with freed US pastor, calls Brunson a 'great Christian' who endured a 'tough experience'
- Undefeated Chiefs, Mahomes await major test in New England
- Conservative opposition party wins Czech Senate election
- As sea ice melts, agency says harm to walruses not proven
- Houston firefighters take battle over pay to voters
- New opposition alliance emerges in Bangladesh ahead of polls
- Officials finish clearing Houston waterways after Harvey
- Saudi writer's disappearance strains Turkey-Saudi ties
- Tip leads to hidden infant remains at Detroit funeral home
- Clinton's security clearance withdrawn at her request
- The Latest: Trump looks to boost GOP prospects in Kentucky
- Czechs beat Slovakia 2-1 in UEFA Nations League
- The Latest: Utilities slowly come back in storm-hit Florida
- #MeToo inspires wave of old misconduct reports to colleges
- Thousands of right-wing nationalists protest in Croatia
- Right-wing march in London turns violent, 1 arrested
- French rider Pinot wins Tour of Lombardy
- Steffen out with tight hamstring; Guzan or Horvath in goal
- Greek police say 2 officers part of drug trafficking ring
- Police say at least 7 killed in suicide bombing at restaurant in Somali town of Baidoa
- At least 7 dead in suicide bombing in Somalia's Baidoa
- Bloomberg's New Hampshire event fuels White House bid talk
- Authenticity now the attribute craved by national Democrats
- Former Italy international Antonio Cassano retires
- Annual black heritage visual exhibit opens at Ohio museum
- Combined funeral to be held for 8 killed in NY limo crash
- How colleges respond to sex misconduct cases from the past
- Pepperell takes 3-shot lead into British Masters final round
- Michael Schumacher's son Mick wins F3 European title
- Democratic Sen. Harris to make campaign trip to Iowa
- Knicks waive Joakim Noah after just 2 seasons
- Retired priest who admitted to molesting children dies at 97
- Guatemala volcano spews ash months after deadly eruption
- Iranian intelligence forces kill 2 Kurd separatists
- Alexandrova reaches her 1st final, faces Giorgi at Linz
- Thousands march in Chicago to encourage voting in midterms
- Trump tells freed US pastor 'we've been negotiating long and hard' to win release
- Freed US pastor Andrew Brunson tells Trump 'you really fought for us,' asks God to give Trump 'supernatural wisdom'
- Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West visit Uganda
- Timothy Peters wrecks Gragson to win Talladega truck race
- McDavid scores on power play, Oilers edge Rangers 2-1
- Wrong anthem, right result for Gibraltar in 1st win
- Isle Royale wolf relocation project wraps up for the year
- Wane's Wigan beats Warrington 12-4 in grand final
- Rapids beat Minnesota United, snap 7-game losing streak
- Netherlands thrashes Germany 3-0 to pile pressure on Loew
- Eakin scores, Fleury shutout in Vegas' 1-0 win vs Flyers
- Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
- After near brawl,No. 14 Florida rallies to beat Vanderbilt
- Wideman gets first goals since injury, Sens top Kings 5-1
- Swedish long-shot wins Yonkers International Trot
- Bernhard Langer, Gene Sauers share lead in SAS Championship
- Watson's girlfriend takes blame for causing suspension
- Portugal issues red alert for rare Atlantic hurricane
- Malaysia's PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim cements return to politics
- Australia to stop religious schools expelling gay students
- Pastrnak gets hat trick, Bruins rout winless Red Wings 8-2
- Kurt Busch leads Stewart-Haas Racing sweep at Talladega
- Pastrnak scored 3 goals, Bruins beat winless Red Wings 8-2
- Hopkins scores 4 TDs to lead Army past San Jose State 52-3
- Spontaneous caravan of migrants winds way through Honduras
- Travel volume via mini-three links continues to increase
- Canouse's late goal lifts DC United into playoff position
- Record-setting rainfall slows Phoenix traffic, shutters fair
- Mónaco contrata a Thierry Henry como nuevo técnico
- Turner homers as Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Netflix deal could boost all parts of New Mexico
- Mexico assures China that new trade deal won't hurt ties
- Russell Canouse's goal lifts DC United into playoff position
- US guards against overconfidence in World Cup qualifying
- Brewers' bullpen showing cracks against Dodgers
- Steelers' Watt among several fined by NFL for QB hits
- Aho gets 2nd goal in OT, Hurricanes beat Wild 5-4
- Penilla has goal, assist in Revs' 2-0 win over Orlando City
- Northern Taiwan set for another rainy week
- Saturday's best
- Matthews extends goal streak, Maple Leafs beat Capitals 4-2
- Horvat's goal in 3rd period lifts Canucks past Panthers 3-2
- Nomad Festival Taiwan attracts 5 times more people this year
- Red Sox manager Alex Cora ejected from Game 1 of ALCS
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Is anybody good? Contenders flail
- Byron, Drouin lead Canadiens past Penguins in shootout
- Florida insurers to weather effects of Michael, analysts say
- Florida officials fear Michael's death toll will rise
- Taiwan promotes women in STEM with new book of success stories
- Forsberg, Arvidsson lead Predators to 5-2 win over Islanders
- Stars score 4 on 30 shots in 2nd period, beat Ducks 5-3
- MECO photo exhibition opens in Taipei
- Sale, Cora make early exits for Red Sox in ALCS Game 1
- Biles bothered by new USA Gymnastics CEO's anti-Nike tweet
- DeBrincat's 2nd goal lifts Blackhawks past Blues in OT
- Senior citizens to enjoy discounts at forest recreation areas during Double Ninth Festival
- Ullmark stops 36 shots, Sabres beat Coyotes 3-0
- Vice President Chen prays for peace at mass at St. Peter's Basilica
- Verlander cools off Red Sox 7-2 in Game 1 of ALCS
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Crawford stops Benavidez late in last round to keep WBO belt
- In Kentucky, Trump rallies voters while praising McConnell
- Lyric Opera says labor deal reached with striking musicians
- Gaudreau scores in OT to lift Flames over Avalanche 3-2
- Abe renews pledge to change Japan's charter to boost troops
- Newspaper says Turkey has audio of Saudi writer's slaying
- US pastor freed from Turkey prays with Trump in Oval Office
- Nepal says it has blocked 25,000 websites in pornography ban
- 50 years after fists: Who would listen, who would care?
- Pope to canonize 20th Century icons Oscar Romero, Paul VI
- Schumer: Feds haven't done enough to investigate limo safety
- Bavaria votes in tough test for Merkel's conservative allies
- Russia, Turkey Idlib deal kicks in amid fears of collapse
- Chinese internet star jailed for 5 days for singing national anthem
- USC's defense dominates in 31-20 win over No. 19 Colorado
- 800-meter Olympic champ Mims remains pioneer 50 years later
- Turkish state media: At least 15 migrants killed, including children, in truck crash in Izmir
- India vs West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard
- TRA offering discounted train fares to celebrate opening of Kaohsiung underground railway
- Turkey: 15 migrants, including children, die in truck crash
- Ashwin rearguard helps India take lead after Holder's 5-56
- Irish border riddle confounds EU, UK as Brexit end nears
- In Gee Chun fires 66 to win KEB Hana Bank Championship
- Leishman wins CIMB Classic by 5 strokes
- Somalia marks 1 year since devastating Mogadishu bombing
- Paco Alcacer making most of 2nd chance with Spain
- Leishman wins CIMB Classic by 5 strokes
- Iran's president seeks to downplay US oil sanctions
- New EU security system will not affect Taiwan's visa-free status: EETO
- The Latest: Pope declares Oscar Romero, Pope Paul VI saints
- Saudi stock market drops over 6.8 percent after Trump's threats over journalist's disappearance
- Taiwanese, Chinese bishops meet at Vatican synod for first time
- Saudi stocks drop after Trump threat over missing writer
- Cyclone Leslie slams into Portugal, leaves 27 injured
- German bus crashes on Swiss highway, several injured
- Free flu vaccination program to start throughout Taiwan Monday
- Lala Mountain Giant Tree Zone in northern Taiwan closes due to road cave-in
- Garcia beats Pliskova to win Tianjin Open title
- Storm Callum fading after strong winds, rain kills 2 in UK
- Israel threatens 'painful' strike against Hamas in Gaza
- Yastremska wins maiden WTA Title In Hong Kong
- Dutch defeat of Germany shows that the future is bright
- Russian opposition leader Navalny free after 50 days in jail
- UK's ex-Brexit chief urges cabinet to rebel against PM May
- Patrick Baumann, rising star in Olympics circles, dies at 51
- Saudi Arabia rejects 'threats' after Trump's comments on Saudi writer who went missing in Istanbul
- Saudi Arabia vows to respond to any steps taken against it amid mounting concern over writer's disappearance
- The Latest: Saudis reject threats amid concern over writer
- Djokovic wins a record fourth Shanghai Masters title
- Afghan officials: Taliban kill 17 Afghan troops in attack on base, abduct 11 others
- Mattis pushes closer ties to Vietnam amid tension with China
- Taliban attack Afghan army base, killing 17 soldiers
- Egypt says truck traffic resumes with Israel via Sinai
- Red Cross urges Nigerian militants to spare 2 health workers
- AP Explains: What's known about Saudi writer's disappearance
- Myanmar demonstrators condemn foreign intervention
- Trump on rally blitz as he tries to stave off Dem gains
- Bodies of South Korean climbers, Nepalese guides retrieved
- German high-speed rail line to be closed for days after fire
- State TV broadcasts in Syria's east for 1st time in years
- Hurricane-walloped North Carolina votes again after Big 1
- Humanitarian group decries killing of Yemen civilians
- Italy ends beacon 'Riace model' for migrant integration
- World Bank offers financial assistance to disaster-hit Indonesia
- India minister denies misconduct after #MeToo accusations
- Giorgi beats Alexandrova in Linz for 2nd career WTA title
- Official: Hunter kills British cyclist in French Alps
- Israel's Supreme Court halts deportation of American student
- 4 men killed in shooting at child's birthday party in Texas
- Guards, inmates ally against state in radon-exposure cases
- Hawley: Democrats' 'mob behavior' motivating Missouri voters
- NYC Democrat joins wave of veterans aiming to flip the House
- New strategy: Democrats go all-in on health care in midterms
- Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by US agents
- AP Explains: Harvard bias lawsuit heading to trial
- Report: Iran sentences dual-national man to prison
- GOP pins hopes for keeping Ryan's Wisconsin seat on Ryan 2.0
- Hungary: Ban on living in public areas taking effect
- Deaths reported from plane accident in central Germany
- The Latest: 2 Florida prisons damaged by hurricane
- Online natural and organic grocery Thrive aims to fill niche
- US lacks Latino historical sites and landmarks, scholars say
- 5 Algerian major-generals face corruption charges, jailed
- North Dakota Democrat Heitkamp scrambles to catch Cramer
- 'First Man' blasts off behind 'Venom,' 'A Star Is Born'
- Namath 'optimistic' about future for Jets, Darnold
- Hong Kong protesters decry plans for artificial islands
- EU-UK Brexit agreement deal set to be announced
- Exit poll: Merkel's conservative allies lead in Bavarian election, but lose majority in state parliament
- The Latest: Exit polls: Top party losing Bavaria majority
- The Latest: EU ambassadors gather amid Brexit speculation
- Trump touts good relations with 'sort of a Democrat' Mattis
- 3rd person found dead days after raging Texas floodwaters
- Pepperell wins British Masters, sets up debut at Augusta
- The Latest: Rams, Broncos bracing for frigid day in Denver
- Yazidi man accused of Germany honor killing arrested in Iraq
- Talladega and teamwork to play pivotal role in championship
- Israeli PM favors naming envoy to Christian world
- Heavy snow blankets Colorado, Wyoming in early season storm
- Kenyan running great Keino among 7 facing corruption charges
- European Union's top Brexit negotiator: No deal reached yet despite 'intense efforts.'
- POLL ALERT: Alabama, Ohio St, Clemson, Notre Dame and LSU are the top five in Top 25 shuffle; Michigan up to No. 6
- Dead candidate's name will appear on Wyoming ballots
- Governor blames Trump, Republicans for protest clashes
- Iran arrests member of military over deadly Ahvaz attack
- Senators urge tough US response over missing Saudi writer
- Who does Trump listen to on trade? Chinese envoy at a loss
- Italy moves to dismantle migrant services in model town
- Del Potro calls knee fracture a 'hard blow'
- Tannehill inactive, Osweiler starts for Dolphins
- The Latest: Jimmie Johnson hits wall at Talladega
- Police probe brawl of rightist, leftist Oregon protesters
- Palmieri scores 2 for 3rd straight game, Devils win
- Seahawks roll behind Wilson's 3 TDs; Raiders QB Carr injured
- Joseph's INT return for TD lifts Texans over Bills 20-13
- Gordon, Rivers lead Chargers to 38-14 blowout of Browns
- Myers kicks Jets-record 7 FGs in 42-34 win over Colts
- Ryan throws 3 TD passes, Falcons hold off Bucs 34-29
- Antonio Brown's late TD sends Steelers over Bengals 28-21
- Prince Harry and Megan arrive in Sydney for official visit
- Red Sox shuffle lineup heading into Game 2 of ALCS vs Astros
- Memory of slain councilwoman honored in Rio de Janeiro
- Bus plows into cars on Los Angeles highway, 13 injured
- Migrant caravan swells in Honduras as group nears Guatemala
- Bear cub with bucket on its head rescued after 3 days
- Italy leaves it late to earn 1st competitive win in a year
- Handling of sex assault claim in state government questioned
- Bernhard Langer wins SAS Championship by 6 shots
- Wind to blow ash off Mount St. Helens, could affect aviation
- #MeToo claims rejected by Indian minister, former editor
- For those without much, Hurricane Michael creates hardship
- Ukrainian nationalists honor WWII-era paramilitary group
- Latest: 25 hospitalized, 5 serious, after LA highway crash
- Jackson bemoans missed opportunities in Bucs' loss
- Gruden: Raiders not looking to trade Cooper
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-1000Bulbs.com 500 Results
- Buffalo QB Allen injures elbow in 20-13 loss to Houston
- Butler practices again with Wolves, as opener nears
- Again! Bengals watch Steelers rally in last minute for a win
- Canada gets into Women's World Cup with 7-0 win over Panama
- Marc Leishman wins CIMB Classic in Malaysia
- Nicaraguan activists detained in government crackdown
- Chiefs, Patriots missing key defensive players for matchup
- Prescott sparks punchless pass game, Cowboys rout Jags 40-7
- Trump says climate change not a hoax, not sure of its source
- Defense contractors Harris, L3 Technologies to merge
- Baldwin urges 'overthrow' of Trump government via voting
- Review: Grand Opening of the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, Weiwuying
- Sweden facing third bid to form coalition government
- Trump asks GOP chair to serve a second term
- Plenty of blame to go around for Jaguars after another loss
- New Zealand All Blacks select 51 for season-ending tour
- Koreas hold high-level peace talks
- Street, Cogliano score in 3rd period, Ducks beat Blues 3-2
- Red Sox ace Chris Sale hospitalized with stomach illness
- Vice President invites the Pope to visit Taiwan
- Brrrrrrrr: Frigid conditions don't stop Rams in 23-20 win
- Bryan Little lifts Jets past Hurricanes, 3-1
- Kyle Palmieri has 3rd straight 2-goal game, Devils win
- US headed to Women's World Cup with 6-0 win over Jamaica
- The Latest: Storm victims include famed South Korean climber
- Chinese pickpocket targets Japanese tourists on Taipei MRT
- Titans shut out for 1st time since relocating to Tennessee
- Team Taiwan referendum brings both opportunities and risks
- Asian stocks slip on continuing global trade worries
- Taiwan to stage concerts celebrating ethnic music starting Oct. 19
- Price, Red Sox bounce back, beat Astros 7-5, tie ALCS 1-1
- Research results encourage pregnant women to get flu shot to reduce risk of being hospitalized from virus
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Price y los Medias Rojas empatan la Serie de Campeonato
- LEADING OFF: Yelich, Brewers face Dodgers, ALCS has day off
- Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing
- Malaysian PM-in-waiting Anwar takes oath as lawmaker
- Saudi king, Turkish president hold call on Jamal Khashoggi
- Indian activist passes away after 111-day fast to save River Ganga
- Patriots, Brady top Chiefs for wild 43-40 win
- Mattis trip to Vietnam aimed at countering China's influence
- Keeping it real: Democrats push candidates to be authentic
- New Yorkers rave about Taiwan-themed subway cars
- What makes coral reefs resilient?
- Hurricane Michael adds to hardship of Florida's poor
- San Francisco to vote on taxing rich businesses for homeless
- Mixing bravado and insults, Trump rallies delight supporters
- Actress Davika Hoorne Says No To Ivory In WildAid Campaign
- Democratic candidates focus on health care as midterms near
- Michael's destruction reveals region's weaker building codes
- Japan raises concerns over Pacific's debt to China
- China's rationale in rebranding its One Belt One Road initiative revealed
- Saudis say will respond to threats about missing writer
- Australia says US alliance vital with Indo-Pacific tensions
- White House: 'Stern' action over Saudi journalist if needed
- Study: Without Medicaid expansion, poor forgo medical care
- GOP plays blame game while fighting to save House majority
- This Week: Netflix earns, Fed minutes, existing home sales
- Swan song for an American icon? Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
- AP Explains: What's known about Saudi writer's disappearance
- Taiwan will benefit from 'developed' country status in WTO: Deng
- Japanese politician calls Xi ‘liar’ on South China Sea militarization
- Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
- TAIEX decreases by 4.48% this week
- When embassies become places of terror, not sanctuaries
- Koreas to hold groundbreaking ceremony in late November or early December for a future railway meant to link the rivals
- Rival Koreas to meet in late October to discuss plans to jointly host 2032 Olympics
- Koreas to hold talks in November to set up video-conference meetings between aging relatives separated by Korean War
- Asian stocks slip on continuing global trade worries
- The Latest: Koreas to break ground on inter-Korean railroad
- French government official says that floods have killed 5 people in southwest France
- Patriots streaking, Chiefs hoping not to repeat history
- Cowboys put focus on road woes after routing Jags at home
- Back-to-basics Vikings beat Cardinals 27-17 behind Murray, D
- Watson hit 19 times as Texans beat Bills 20-13
- Osweiler comes off bench to lead Miami past Bears, 31-28
- Ravens pile up team-record 11 sacks against former coach
- Floods kill at least 5 people in southwest France
- Broncos have to have short memory after latest loss
- Seahawks eye playoff push as Raiders seek stability
- Chargers romp over Browns on first stop of London trip
- Jets get 'bittersweet' victory over Colts, look to improve
- Ball finally bounces their way, Falcons beat the Bucs 34-29
- Same ending: Steelers stun Bengals 28-21 on AB's late TD
- Roller-coaster Redskins in search for consistency
- Syria's key border crossings with Jordan, Israel to reopen
- Rarely have 6 weeks provided so many up-and-down teams
- ICYMI in NFL Week 6: Mark your calendar for Brady-Mahomes II
- AP Top 25 Heat Check: No style points necessary in 2nd half
- Marijuana legalization in Canada won't change NHL _ yet
- The Latest: Saudi papers warn against threats to kingdom
- US green-lights unmanned helicopter sale to Taiwan
- Thousands of protesters march in Hong Kong against proposed artificial islands for housing
- Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markle, is pregnant
- Pakistani PM's party wins less seats than expected in vote
- Border crossings between Syria and Jordan, Israeli-occupied Golan reopen in major boost to Syrian government
- Bodies of Nepal climbers delayed by mountain's remoteness
- The Latest: Syria's border crossings with neighbors reopened
- Slovakia coach quits after 2 defeats in Nations League
- Prince Harry, Meghan expecting child in spring
- Taipower to propose voltage switch from 110 to 220 volts for new buildings: report
- Simona Halep earns 2nd straight year-end No. 1 ranking
- Taiwan President inaugurates national biotech park
- UK foreign secretary cautiously optimistic about Brexit deal
- Top 3 US weapons Taiwan wants most: report
- Three Taiwanese nabbed in South Korea's biggest amphetamine bust
- Merkel's regional ally vows to work for stability in Berlin
- The Latest: UK leader's allies issue threats over Brexit
- Germany preparing to deport convicted Sept 11 suspect
- U.S. official raises doubts about design consultancy firm overseeing new submarine construction
- A look at Taiwan’s smallest military post
- The Latest: Australia, US congratulate Harry and Meghan
- Taiwan's youth ambassador program celebrates 10th anniversary
- Episcopal Church confronts past role in sexual exploitation
- India's opposition youth demand accused minister resign
- Turkish Foreign Ministry: 'Inspection' of Saudi Consulate to take place this afternoon, 2 weeks after writer vanished
- Taiwan Railways Administration changes schedules of 440 trains
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian after attempted stabbing
- Amnesty researcher abducted, beaten in Russia
- Taiwan receives the first place at 2018 Cooking Art of Culinary Awards
- Macedonian lawmakers debate putting new name in constitution
- Children of Islamic State group live under a stigma in Iraq
- AP PHOTOS: IS militants' children in Iraq's orphanages
- UK offers prescription for loneliness, no drugs involved
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Romania to oblige prosecutors to have more years' experience
- Norwegian Cruise Line to withdraw from China market after 'damas' eat away profits
- Warren DNA analysis points to Native American heritage
- Rapper Yella Beezy shot on Texas highway
- The Latest: Sears, inundated by debt, seeks protection
- Fleetwood Mac disputes Lindsey Buckingham lawsuit
- Skydiver killed when parachute fails to deploy
- Golden Pin Design Award Forum comes to Taiwan
- UEFA raises women's soccer funding for member federations
- Overextended: Why schools rush to extend coach contracts
- Renovated desalination plant for Kinmen starts operations
- Iceland seeks financial crash closure with last prosecution
- Deputies use Doritos to lure wayward pig back home
- Chinese premier pledges access for Dutch companies
- French Interior Ministry: 13 killed, 1 missing, 5 seriously injured by floods in southwest France
- The Latest: Flash floods kill 13 people in southwest France
- Bangladesh newspaper editors protest digital security law
- Harry and Meghan's baby would be 7th in line for UK throne
- Cologne police: Hostage incident at train station
- Bank of America 3Q profits rise 32 percent, beats forecasts
- Security breach at Wisconsin National Guard unit; 3 arrested
- Kanye West meets Uganda's president, gifts pair of sneakers
- Keino given more time to report to police in corruption case
- AP-NORC Poll: Many caregivers neglecting their own health
- New tropical storm brings rains to central Mexican coast
- Man charged in shooting deaths of 3 inside Detroit eatery
- Iran state TV: Security stepped up around embassy in Ankara
- Sri Lanka cricket great Jayasuriya charged with corruption
- Iranian papers: US sanctions violate Iranian human rights
- Portugal's Socialists eye next election with govt reshuffle
- Bullying, harassment rife at UK Parliament, report says
- EU and Taiwan labor consultation a 'milestone' in cooperation
- US retail sales edge up scant 0.1 percent in September, matching weak August performance
- US retail sales gain a weak 0.1 percent in August
- President Trump says he spoke to Saudi King Salman who 'denies any knowledge' about what happened to writer Khashoggi
- Father of Kompany elected mayor of Brussels municipality
- Trump says he will send Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Saudi King Salman over writer Khashoggi's disappearance
- Trump speaks with Saudi king, says ruler denies 'any knowledge' of journalist's appearance
- Cyclone strands families in eastern Yemen
- Trial beginning on suit alleging Harvard admissions bias
- The Latest: Trump talks to Saudi king, dispatches Pompeo
- Pakistan: Is PM Imran Khan's popularity waning?
- Philippines' tourist island Boracay to reopen
- German police say hostage-taker captured in Cologne train station standoff
- Body of newlywed Massachusetts man found on Costa Rica
- Trump administration eyes military bases, federal facilities for coal, gas exports after states block West Coast ports
- APNewsBreak: US eyes military bases for coal, gas exports
- 7 in Amish buggy are injured after car rear-ends it
- The Latest: Hostage freed at German station, man detained
- Italy demands to know if French police dumped migrants
- Court rejects tax case against German World Cup organizers
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower, led by tech sector
- Fracking begins in UK for first time since 2011
- Police: 3 deaths in Oklahoma fire 'definitely' homicides
- FA condemns 'unacceptable behavior' by English fans in Spain
- Supreme Court won't take up lead paint issue from California
- National Hockey League
- Court tosses DeLorean widow's 'Back to the Future' lawsuit
- US stock indexes fall further as technology slump continues
- Mega Millions prize up to $654M, 4th largest in US history
- Investigators search Opel premises in diesel emissions probe
- The top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Power switched off in Northern California amid fire fears
- The Latest: Trump denies offering $1M for Warren DNA test
- A prince or princess?: Facts about Harry and Meghan's baby
- AP Was There: Smith and Carlos protest during 1968 Olympics
- British PM May: UK and EU not far apart on Brexit, talks have made "real progress," deal is achievable
- Saudi-Turkish team arrives at Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to search it, nearly 2 weeks after writer disappeared
- Warren's DNA test: 'Pocahontas' pushback, possible 2020 prep
- US military airstrike in Somalia kills 4 al-Shabab fighters
- Global warming to leave us crying in our costlier beer
- The Latest: Officials criticize slow cellphone restoration
- Officials hunt for missing teen after 2 adults found dead
- 'Vietnam' by Max Hastings is masterful account of the war
- Egyptian president arrives in Russia
- Bishops asked to explain why women can't vote at youth synod
- Egypt says security forces kill 9 'terrorists' in Nile raid
- Israeli leader aims to pass draft law, averting early vote
- The Latest: No suspect identified in search for teen; 2 dead
- Supreme Court asked to review abortion law signed by Pence
- Trump to see Hurricane Michael damage in Florida, Georgia
- January trial set for man charged with killing golf champ
- Woman who refused to let black neighbor into building fired
- Texas report: Oklahoma school bus hydroplaned during crash
- Penguins D Schultz out 4 months with fractured left leg
- 2 journalists face jail over criticism of US pastor's trial
- Holidays with the doctor: Medical tourism in Hungary
- EU paves way for Russia sanctions over chemical weapons
- Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi-Turkish team arrives to search consulate
- Brexit: Theresa May proposes UK-wide customs backstop
- Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media
- Flash floods kill 13 in southwest France
- Memorial battles play out over slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
- The Latest: Trump praises Gov. Scott's hurricane response
- South Korean President meets Macron on state visit to France
- Sessions: MS-13 gang, drug cartels among top threats to US
- Irish border issued entangled with questions of identity
- Carey Mulligan on her 'women's liberation trilogy'
- Two 3-year-olds, 2 men injured in Texas drive-by shooting
- AP Interview: Rosberg expects F1 merger with electric series
- Sweden's sidelined PM gets chance to form new government
- In posthumous message, Hawking says science under threat
- Turkey seeks 12-year sentence for Barca's Turan for fight
- Egypt court upholds 3-year prison sentence for ex-president
- Gase: Miami's Tannehill might return this week against Lions
- McSally, Sinema face each other in Arizona Senate debate
- Film Review: 40 years later, 'Halloween' slashes again
- Google Pixel 3 phone aims to automate more daily tasks
- More agencies join probe into infant remains at funeral home
- NASA X-ray Space Telescope back online after brief shutdown
- Israel approves funds to expand Hebron settlement
- Vunipolas and lock Isiekwe latest England injury worries
- NBA Preview: It's the Warriors, and then everyone else
- Paul Stanley: Kiss farewell tour could include ex-members
- Liz Weston: Should you pay off mortgage before you retire?
- Clashes in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon wound 6
- Thurber House announces 2018 finalists for humor prize
- Report: Ecuador tells Assange to curb speech, look after cat
- Russian Orthodox Church breaks ties with Orthodoxy's leader
- Israeli fire wounds 32 Palestinians in Gaza beach protest
- The Latest: Oregon lawmaker blasts coal export proposal
- Groups fighting sexual violence awarded #MeToo funding
- Chance The Rapper goes undercover to raise money for arts
- The Latest: Grizzly attack survivor to have 2nd surgery
- Rain suspends search for person still missing in Texas flood
- The Latest: Woman killed when California winds topple tree
- Member of US cycling team found after going missing in Spain
- Review: Melissa McCarthy in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
- US budget deficit hits highest level in 6 years
- 'Dark days' over: Gambia launches truth, reconciliation body
- The Latest: 10 fetuses among remains in funeral home ceiling
- Death sentence vacated for man who threw children off bridge
- Tottenham opposes selling temporary Wembley home to Khan
- Review: The former Haley Bonar is wordless on 'Pleasureland'
- Tana French returns, siding with victim in 'The Witch Elm'
- Q&A: What shoppers need to know about Sears' bankruptcy
- Nevada bear biologist gets protective order against activist
- Grizzly attacks hunter in mountains north of Yellowstone
- Ukrainian brothers given tennis life bans for match fixing
- Massachusetts MGM casino earns $27M during 1st month open
- Ellie Kemper endears herself to fans in 'My Squirrel Days'
- Catholic priest killed in northern Mexico
- Drugmakers to disclose prices for medicines advertised on TV
- Albany to host all-women international sports festival
- Review: 'The Darkness' is insightful character study
- Mexican officials arrest last suspect in activist's killing
- The Latest: McCaskill outraises, outspends Hawley
- Nigeria: IS-linked extremists kill abducted health worker
- Review: Josie Silver writes captivating love story
- Serb official denounces US ambassador over Kosovo
- US envoy for NKorea to hold talks in Russia, France, Belgium
- Contestants accuse Mrs. America pageant owner of racial bias
- Man said to be Jamaican lottery scam kingpin gets 6 years
- Thousands raised for kids of Chicago cop convicted of murder
- US: Cuba's political prisoners are "affront" to democracy
- Morocco to let prisoner complete terror sentence in France
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Honduran migrant caravan arrives at Guatemala border
- Channeling Zep, Greta Van Fleet keeps '70s-style rock alive
- Review: Kurt Vile's wanderlust clear on 'Bottle It In'
- England stuns Spain 3-2 in UEFA Nations League
- Harris and EQT rise while Bank of America and Autodesk slip
- The Latest: 47 migrants found in truck at Romania's border
- WHO convenes emergency meeting on Congo's Ebola outbreak
- Cattle roundup over: Last cow caught weeks after truck crash
- Blitzburghed: Bengals pick up pieces after another late loss
- Teen arraigned in fatal shooting of Michigan girl, 7
- Formula E CEO says Saudi race still planned to open season
- Former swim champion Magnini's doping decision postponed
- Johnny Miller retiring after 3 decades at NBC Sports
- Greece: Molotov cocktails injure 4 police officers
- Titans' offense struggling with extended touchdown drought
- W.Va. Senate postpones acting on impeachment trial ruling
- Column: Busch loss raises questions about NASCAR officiating
- Dodgers' Joc Pederson becomes a dad in midst of NLCS
- Insurer Anthem will pay record $16M for massive data breach
- Ann Curry to host TV show to solve medical mysteries
- The Latest: US wants drugmakers to put prices in TV ads
- Australia's prime minister says he is open to relocating the Australian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
- Chile says 2 US citizens, 1 Chilean gone missing found dead
- California man exonerated, 2 arrested in 1998 killing
- Australia considers moving embassy to Jerusalem
- Trump may not know what's behind warming, but scientists do
- Clippers deal Wesley Johnson to Pelicans
- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has died at 65
- Steelers ready to plow forward with - or without - Bell
- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
- McCaskill brings in another $8.5M for Senate re-election bid
- Thielen it: Vikings star on record-setting receiving pace
- Yemeni president fires prime minister, citing 'negligence'
- Guzan to make 1st US appearance in 13 months
- Pacers keep key piece in place by giving Turner new deal
- North Carolina lawmakers mull Hurricane Florence spending
- Panthers D Matheson suspended 2 games by NHL
- Ending austerity in UK 'incompatible' with budget plan
- South Dakota board to hear first 'compassionate parole' case
- Judge tosses Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump
- Voter records offered for sale month ahead of elections
- Black woman who had trailblazing Navy career dies at 83
- Body of Egyptian man found floating off California coast
- Jurors: Don't throw out $289M weed killer cancer verdict
- Megan Rapinoe sees disparity as World Cup approaches
- Bucks acquire Meeks from Wizards, teams swap 2nd-rounders
- Sessions criticizes court order on deposition in census case
- Firms cite law in Missouri boat accident, seek mediation
- In Florida, a slow wait for news on hurricane's death toll
- Judge allows Texas girl another week on life support
- Warren accuses Trump of 'creepy' comments about her DNA test
- Pregnant Duchess of Sussex starts official Australian tour
- Paul Allen was major part of sports landscape in Northwest
- Laura Davies leads by 1 at Senior LPGA
- New Zealand lawmaker accuses opposition leader of corruption
- Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist Paul Allen dies at 65
- The Latest: Collins OK'd to stay in home after ricin scare
- The Latest: McSally proud of supporting Trump
- Trump to headline Monday rally in Houston for GOP candidates
- Suspicious envelope causes ricin scare at Sen. Collins' home
- Bregman trolls Eovaldi, Hinch says "back it up" in ALCS
- Koreas, US-led UN Command discuss disarming border area
- Construction starts on Taoyuan Metro Green Line: official
- 181 caught smuggling Chinese meat into Taiwan during Sept.1-Aug.14
- Taipei firefighter killed when truck cabin suddenly flips over
- Democrats lead Republicans on fundraising ahead of midterms
- Inmate convicted of capital murder in prison guard's death
- Sparks, Kapanen lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Kings
- Man convicted of killing neighbor while she cleared snow
- Johansen, Forsberg lead Predators over Wild 4-2
- Drouin scores 2 to lead Canadiens in 7-3 win over Red Wings
- Chacin, Brewers' bullpen blank Dodgers 4-0 for 2-1 NLCS lead
- Anderson stops 37 shots as Senators beat Stars 4-1
- Driftwood in eastern Taiwan open for picking from Oct. 15
- Din Tai Fung to hold job fair in Taipei
- Maple Leafs beat Kings 4-1 for 5th straight win
- The Latest: Lawyers blast legal move in fatal boat accident
- Crosby hits FG as time expires, Packers beat 49ers 33-30
- Taiwan seeks admission to Interpol's 87th General Assembly as observer
- Global warming to leave us crying in our costlier beer
- Taiwan holds dual defense drills to simulate PLA attack
- Venezuelan fans endure sacrifices to 'Play Ball' amid crisis
- Italy sends EU Commission disputed budget proposal
- The Amazon of its day, Sears' woes were years in the making
- After men's razors, Harry's launches shaving brand for women
- Q&A: What shoppers need to know about Sears' bankruptcy
- Honduran migrants bed down after pushing into Guatemala
- Tropical Storm Tara moving just off Mexico's Pacific coast
- In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage
- China says internment camps are 'free vocational training'
- In Florida, determining hurricane death toll proves elusive
- Cruz, O'Rourke debate may be last chance for big moment
- Taiwan company wins gold for environmentally-friendly sugarcane straw
- Democrats lead Republicans on fundraising ahead of midterms
- Top US diplomat heads to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi
- Warren accuses Trump of 'creepy' comments about her DNA test
- Mega Millions prize of $654M is nation's 4th-largest
- The top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Korean soccer player acquitted in Guam sex assault case
- Former UFC champ Eddie Alvarez signs with One Championship
- Taiwan's economic minister apologizes for 'plug into nose' comment about power shortage
- 2020 Democrats building ties to power brokers in key states
- Nigeria: IS-linked extremists kill abducted health worker
- Taiwan's Miaoli to promote Southeast Asian cultures through Thailand film
- 'Dark days' over: Gambia launches truth, reconciliation body
- Saudi news agency: Military plane crashes during training
- Afghan official: Taliban kill 7 policemen in country's north
- Emails show California agency's cozy ties to gas tax backers
- Mason Crosby's emotional week ends on high note for Packers
- Paul Allen, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, dies
- Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat in 2nd test vs Australia
- As NBA season opens, is it Warriors-Celtics when it ends?
- Paul Allen's passions: Rock n' roll, sports and philanthropy
- Mattis: Trump says defense chief's job is '100 percent' safe
- California utilities say wind-driven outages still possible
- Yaakov Weinroth, long-time Netanyahu lawyer, dies at 71
- Thai police dismiss British woman's rape allegation
- Works of acclaimed Taiwanese photographer exhibited in HK
- Democrats lead Republicans on fundraising ahead of midterms
- Taiwan’s Lai Tzu-Hsuan wins bronze in women’s kayaks solo race at Summer Youth Olympics
- Photo of the Day: New Kaohsiung main station now open
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Saudi Arabia on a trip over disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi
- The Latest: Pompeo lands in Saudi Arabia to meet with king
- US Navy research vessel docks at Taiwan’s Port of Kaohsiung
- Taiwan’s international fishery agreements serve as good example for solving South China Sea dispute: scholar
- Rembrandt's Night Watch to get restoration in Amsterdam
- Reports: Police shoot, stop tractor near Turkey's parliament
- New law directs payment companies to store data within India
- Taiwan’s KYMCO enters Indian electric scooter market with US$65m joint venture
- Asian shares gain, but inflation drags on Chinese benchmarks
- Investors react with calm to Italy's draft budget
- UN says cyclone hitting Yemen leaving 'extensive damage'
- EU presidency says Brexit talks on track on eve of summit
- AP PHOTOS: Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
- Kanye West meets Uganda's president, gifts pair of sneakers
- Taiwan seeks international support while defending common values: President Tsai
- Police call for witnesses to help in Cologne hostage probe
- French cabinet reshuffle: Macron names key ally at interior
- Chinese state media claims incarceration of a million Muslim minority citizens is 'necessary'
- Iranian media say militants have abducted 14 members of a border security force near the Pakistani border
- 4 Thai prostitutes arrested in northern Taiwan, John cries foul over fake bra size
- Iran media: Militants abduct 14 border guards in the south
- Lyon snares 4 wickets, Pakistan slips to 77-5 in 2nd test
- Taiwan’s Alishan Railway honored at Japan's annual railway awards
- Official: Move of Japan fish market could have been better
- New Southbound Policy helps safeguard Taiwan democracy: former US diplomat
- Amnesty criticizes France over arms exports to Egypt
- Payments companies hit deadline for keeping data in India
- Southern France flood toll rises to 13; many elderly victims
- How DC unleashed fossil-fuel exports despite climate worries
- No Brexit deal could snarl major ports, hitting exports
- Turkish Foreign Ministry official says Saudi consul's home in Istanbul to be search over Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance
- Ethiopia's new Cabinet 50 percent women, including defense
- Taiwan opens up NT$118 billion of new investment opportunities
- Liberia investigates US-backed charity after alleged rapes
- Facebook requires UK political ad buyers to reveal identity
- UK wages rising at fastest rate in nearly a decade
- Indian court gives life sentence to guru, 14 followers
- Israeli defense minister: Now's the time to strike Hamas
- Audi fined $925 million in Germany over diesel emissions
- More ancient wrecks, pottery found in Greek ships' graveyard
- Sadio Mane breaks bone in hand, out of Senegal qualifier
- Taiwan environmental agency commends restaurants for reducing food waste
- US writers Kushner, Powers in running for Man Booker Prize
- Hong Kong in unprecedented democracy regression: report
- Taiwan should open theme park, casino to lure international visitors: tourism expert
- Turkish media quote President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying police searched for 'toxic materials' at Saudi Consulate
- UnitedHealth beats all around in 3Q, raises outlook
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Opinion: The Earth's magnetic pole shifted
- Portugal spending plan offers better times ahead of election
- Bodies of South Korean climbers killed in Nepal heading home
- China's Communist Party expels general who killed self amid corruption probe, indicts other general on graft charges
- The top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Johnson & Johnson tops 3Q expectations
- China party expels general who killed self, indicts another
- Lacazette missing atmosphere in French soccer stadiums
- Coach: Red Star players not bothered by match-fixing probe
- Buckled track blamed in fiery Indiana freight derailment
- Urban council polls end in Kashmir amid boycott
- Morgan Stanley 3Q profit rises to $2.11 bln, tops estimates
- Tropical Storm Tara soaking Mexico's central Pacific coast
- Border agent arrested in deaths of 4 women wants lower bond
- Study: Widespread sexual harassment in European parliaments
- Bishops calls for urgent action on UK welfare program
- About 200 migrants wade across river into Greece from Turkey
- EgyptAir pulls magazine after Drew Barrymore article
- Archdiocese releases names of 'credibly' accused clergy
- Witness reports seeing missing Wisconsin girl in Florida
- EU chides Poland again over rule of law, judicial conflict
- China wants to further boost ties in Central, East Europe
- Washington has stood by Riyadh through multiple crises
- EU's chief Brexit negotiator Barnier hopes a deal with Britain possible "in the coming weeks"
- Chinese vaccine maker fined $1.3 billion after scandal
- France's president says French citizen held hostage in Yemen for over 4 months has been released
- Taiwan gov. denies tightening financial oversight on Taiwanese firms in China
- The Latest: EU's Barnier: more time needed for Brexit deal
- French hostage in Yemen freed after more than 4 months
- The Latest: Trump says Warren being 'slammed' over DNA test
- 3-year-old accidentally shoots, wounds 2-year-old brother
- Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 months
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley both report strong 3Q profits
- Merkel's Bavarian ally seeks quick decisions after election
- Chinese bishops invite pope to visit as they return home
- Swallowing $16B purchase of Flipkart, Walmart cuts outlook
- FA charges Man United manager Jose Mourinho over TV outburst
- Road accidents kill 15 in Pakistan
- Moscow Star Wars school trains novice Jedi
- At least 6 killed as train derails in Morocco
- Ex-UK prime minister: Brexit issue 'had to be gripped'
- Ancient mariners: Greek navy offers taste of life in galleys
- Spain gets reality check after good start under Luis Enrique
- Check-in with facial recognition now possible in Shanghai
- Wales pick 2 uncapped wingers for November rugby tests
- US industrial production rose 0.3 percent in September despite Hurricane Florence
- Czech Republic gets foreign minister after migration delay
- Opera mezzo sees softer side of Dalila in 'Samson et Dalila'
- US industrial production climbed 0.3 percent in September
- Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Turkish official tells AP police found evidence in Saudi Consulate that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there
- Widespread blackout puts much of Venezuela in the dark
- A top Idaho wildlife official has resigned amid outrage over photo of him posing with baboon family he killed in Africa
- EU chief Tusk demands 'concrete proposals' from UK to see if Brexit breakthrough is possible
- Report: Uber IPO could put company value at $120 billion
- Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send US stocks higher
- The Latest: Morocco train that derailed was shuttle
- Idaho wildlife official resigns after killing baboon family
- Man dies after shirt gets caught in subway escalator
- NBA rosters have international players from 42 countries
- Prince Harry in another catch-up with war widow in Sydney
- The Latest: Trump threatens Honduran aid cut over caravan
- US general warns of complacency in fight against extremists
- Debris found on North Carolina beach is from SpaceX rocket
- Panama peg back South Korea to draw friendly 2-2
- Global stocks jump, helped by strong earnings in the US
- Literary group sues Trump, alleges free speech stifling
- Ex-UN leader helps launch climate 'adaptation' initiative
- A cheapskate's guide to shopping for credit cards
- Kremlin working on plans to host Kim in Russia
- US, South African farmers cry fowl over Trump metal tariffs
- Kremlin: No plans for Putin-Trump meeting in Paris
- IAAF delays testosterone rules until Semenya case verdict
- US employers post record number of open jobs in August
- Doing it his way: Warren emulates Trump as she taunts him
- Heitkamp apologizes for ad misidentifying victims of abuse
- Boy killed by log thrown from Berlin apartment building
- Group: Cuba frees dissident after US call for release
- Turkish state media say Saudi consul leaves country as Turkey says it will search his residence over missing writer
- Spain faces calls to release Catalan activists from jail
- UN concerned about Angola's expulsion of 200,000 Congolese
- US military says airstrike in Somalia kills about 60 al-Shabab fighters, deadliest in nearly a year
- UEFA charges Romania for racism, misconduct by fans
- US airstrike in Somalia kills about 60 al-Shabab fighters
- Doggy bag: Beagle intercepts roast pig at Atlanta airport
- The Latest: California winds diminish amid high fire danger
- Obesity surgery may lower heart attack danger in diabetics
- Justice watchdog: FBI official accepted reporter's tickets
- Melania Trump to focus on opioids, newborns in hospital tour
- Egyptian president urges Russia to resume flights to resorts
- A broken heart reignites Steve Perry's love for music
- Pip Pip Hooray: Pippa Middleton gives birth to baby boy
- Tough-as-nails rocker Elle King learns to love herself
- Giants sign WR Fowler, add Eligwe, Haley from practice squad
- Couple plans to visit 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
- Trump attacks porn actress Stormy Daniels as 'Horseface'
- Police head disputes review of Starbucks arrest of black men
- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa one of 5 Alabama players on midseason Associated Press All-America first team
- Tagovailoa one of 5 Alabama midseason AP All-Americans
- AP Midseason All-America Team, List
- Can Pinterest succeed with slow-growth strategy?
- Armenia's prime minister steps down, a formality as he maneuvers for early election
- Armenian premier steps down, maneuvering for early election
- Chaldean cardinal says promised US aid for Iraq hasn't come
- Claims of voter suppression and 'illegals' in Georgia
- A Trump stalwart softens her tone in pivotal US House race
- Madagascar 1st team to qualify for African Cup of Nations
- Lahiri measures field strength in airline reservations
- The Latest: Sheriff says missing Wisconsin girl is in danger
- Man sentenced in accidental shooting of 14-year-old cousin
- NASA astronaut describes close call following failed launch
- Egypt: Military has killed 450 militants since February
- Turquía: evidencia de muerte de escritor en consulado saudí
- UN anti-graft body in Guatemala says visas denied, revoked
- France arrests Ukrainian fugitive, seizes his castle
- Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with SEC
- US targets network backing Iran's use of child soldiers
- Brazil club accused of propaganda for far-right candidate
- Brazil's Workers' Party criticizes left-leaning parties
- Police find 16 bodies in mass grave in western Mexico
- Delayed Obama for-profit fraud protection ordered into force
- Lady Gaga getting married? She thanks 'fiance' during speech
- The Latest: Canada to address past pot possession cases
- Review: Frehley ready for 3rd trip through space with Kiss
- Floods destroy bridge, force evacuations in Central Texas
- The Latest: Can you hear me now? Cellphone service back up
- New campaign seeks support for expanded Supreme Court
- FBI raids government office in Puerto Rico amid probe
- Altuve is Astros DH vs. Red Sox in ALCS Game 3
- The Latest: Idaho governor fears impact of dead baboon photo
- New Pompeii discovery shifts date of Mount Vesuvius eruption
- 2nd man arrested in Texas shooting that killed 4 at party
- The Latest: Heitkamp contacting women named in abuse ad
- Chance the Rapper weighs in on Chicago mayoral race
- Cases of mysterious paralyzing illness reported in 22 states
- Explosion at factory in Iran injures 21
- Peruvian police arrest 2 Fujimori allies during protest
- As an oil giant, Saudi threats against US loom large
- Review: Jason Isbell's live album from the Ryman falls flat
- Midterms! Who's hot so far in college football, CFP forecast
- Official: Identifying fetus remains could take weeks, months
- First child porn suspect on FBI list pleads guilty
- Romania's govt decree against prosecutors ignites fresh ire
- Head of firm behind Trump dossier won't talk to House panel
- Prosecution: 2 workers obstructed inquiry into slide death
- Instagram users get free sushi in Milan with proof of posts
- Trump's '60 Minutes' interview lags behind Stormy Daniels'
- Canelo not thinking GGG, eyeing 3rd weight class belt
- Column: Johnny Miller talks like most golf fans think
- Mothers searching for the disappeared get Notre Dame Award
- 'Anything You Can Imagine' recounts quest to film Tolkien
- Google to charge for apps on Android phones in Europe
- Stocks surge following strong earnings and economic data after last week's plunge; Dow jumps 500 points
- Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 8-14
- Trump says Saudi crown prince denies knowledge of what happened to missing journalist, says answers coming 'shortly'
- Michigan mother demands justice after 12-year-old handcuffed
- $1,000 reward to nail thieves of California hammer sculpture
- Nevada law enforcement says brothel owner who starred in HBO show and GOP legislative candidate Dennis Hof has died.
- IndyCar team owners Vasser and Sullivan form Lexus IMSA team
- Florida says 16 deaths in the state attributable to Hurricane Michael, doubling the number killed in the state
- 2 die in fighter jet crash in Ukraine, US pilot "involved"
- Unbeaten Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Patriots are No. 2
- Sheriff: Nearly 130 guns found in South Carolina home of man accused of ambushing officers, killing 1 and wounding 6
- 129 guns found in home of S. Carolina police ambush suspect
- Japanese bank Nomura to pay $480M for role in housing crisis
- Cuban diplomats disrupt UN meeting called by US on prisoners
- Jury deliberating in fraud trial of Ponzi scheme suspect
- Quavo on cutting collaborations, solo album, Migos and Drake
- Basking in the Tuscan Sun
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Stocks surge, erasing some of their big losses from last week; Dow Jones industrials climb 546 points, or 2 percent
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Column: How about some other sports for Conor McGregor?
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Suspicious letter was addressed to Sen. Collins' husband
- Miranda scores to give Brazil 1-0 win over Argentina
- Guatemala has detained a former Honduran lawmaker traveling with the migrant caravan heading toward the United States
- Golf Glance
- Trump criticizes Fed for raising interest rates too quickly
- What US aid is on the line to Honduras
- Groeneveld scores as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Belgium
- US announces 15 indictments against Mexican drug cartel
- Ronaldo rape allegation moving on 2 legal tracks in Nevada
- Canadian crewmember killed in ship accident at seaway dock
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Northern Ireland writer Anna Burns wins Man Booker Prize for novel "Milkman."
- Mississippi officials investigate toddler found dead in oven
- The Latest: Anna Burns wins Man Booker prize for 'Milkman'
- FANTASY PLAYS: Potential waiver pickups for Week 7
- Griezmann scores both goals as France beats Germany 2-1
- Trump escalates his attack on Fed: 'My biggest threat'
- Court: Suspects leaving San Francisco jail can get pot back
- Debate may be O'Rourke's last chance to cut into Cruz lead
- Nevada legal pimp, candidate, star of HBO series found dead
- Sears' bankruptcy will have ripple effect, not all of it bad
- Ex-Equifax manager gets home confinement for insider trading
- Konta beats Mertens at Kremlin Cup
- The Latest: Jury deliberations to resume in Ponzi case
- Sandgren upsets fifth-seeded Pouille in Stockholm
- Pompeo: Saudis have 'serious commitment' to accountability, including for senior officials, in case of missing writer
- The Latest: Sheriff eyes murder charge for girl dead in oven
- MeToo, Kavanaugh topics of talk at women filmmakers' event
- Trump tells AP that Saudi Arabia being blamed for missing journalist is another case of 'guilty until proven innocent'
- Trump criticizes rush to condemn Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi
- Brexit Diaries 47: Keep calm and carry on
- Armenian PM steps down in bid to consolidate power
- Save the Children: Afghanistan is not safe for children
- Sexual abuse and violence against women widespread in Europe's parliaments
- Chinese vaccine firm punished for rabies vaccine scandal
- North Korea holds talks with UN Command and South Korea
- Opinion: It's time for some humility, President Macron
- Thailand on its way back to democracy?
- Afghanistan election: Can young candidates turn things around?
- French president reshuffles Cabinet to include key ally after resignations
- Opinion: Orthodox Church rift is a defeat for Vladimir Putin
- US tops revised competiveness ranking for 1st time since '08
- NFL wants players to play with a free mind
- US to enter trade talks with Japan, European Union, Britain
- Broncos star linebacker promises to whoop Cardinals
- In AP interview, Trump says he won't accept blame if GOP loses control of House
- Indicted California incumbent steps up attacks on Democrat
- Trump tells AP he's not to blame if Republicans loses House
- Trump tells AP his former attorney Cohen was 'lying' when he testified that Trump directed him to break the law
- Democrats in 2 hot Kansas House races outraise Republicans
- Trump tells AP that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone will serve as his next White House counsel
- US and North American rival Canada meet in qualifying final
- Germany's struggles continue with loss to France
- The Latest: Trump names DC lawyer new White House counsel
- Fall foliage, tradition, wildlife star in PBS' 'AutumnWatch'
- Pelosi outlines agenda if Democrats retake House
- Mining initiative foes accused of taking foreign donations
- US-Italy soccer exhibition to be played in Genk, Belgium
- Confessed killer of Mexican women ordered held for trial
- Detroit's Svechnikov has knee surgery, out 5-6 months
- Future of Paul Allen's sports holdings remains unclear
- Canada is ready to open the door wide to legal marijuana
- Bono resigns as USA Gymnastics president after 4 days
- Town OKs steep fines for parking near 'The Goonies' house
- Uber driver charged with kidnapping New York woman
- Saudis have a $6 million lobbying payroll despite departures
- Brazil's federal police bring new corruption charges against President Michel Temer
- Brazil's Temer charged with corruption, money laundering
- NTSB: Driver's drug use led to deadly crash with church bus
- Review: 'Wildlife' shows a family in crisis, beautifully
- Canadian official says government to pardon those with a pot possession record of 30 grams or less
- Leishman goes for 2 straight PGA wins, feels right at home
- Florida reporting 16 deaths after Michael, other states 10
- UN approves resolution enabling Palestinians to chair group
- Former round-the-world sailor Ian Kiernan dies in Australia
- TV Review: A Roseanne Barr-less 'The Conners' is a triumph
- Video shows 2017 shooting of unarmed autistic man by police
- EU tells Theresa May to break the Brexit impasse over Northern Ireland ahead of Brussels summit
- Ukraine-Russian Orthodox church rift extends to Germany
- Ukrainian fugitive who faked death found living in French castle
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Weeping kin receive bodies of climbers who died in Nepal
- Bradley's slam helps Red Sox beat Astros 8-2 in ALCS
- The Latest: Cruz, O'Rourke trade barbs in Senate debate
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Davies takes 2-shot lead into final round of Senior LPGA
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Boeser's OT winner lifts Canucks by Penguins 3-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- A-League: Question marks over Usain Bolt, attendance decline
- US defense secretary sees the enduring costs of Vietnam War
- Heavy rain alert issued for northern Taiwan
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Taipei welcomes sustainability experts at 2018 International Conference for a Circular Economy
- Read the transcript of AP's interview with President Trump
- Priest accused of child sexual abuse due for court hearing
- Shattenkirk lifts Rangers to 3-2 win over Avalanche in SO
- Weal's shootout goal lifts Flyers past Panthers 6-5
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Three misleading Taiwan attractions
- Australia shifts on refusal to send refugees to New Zealand
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Chief justice stresses independence in Minnesota speech
- Sargent scores, US gives up late goal in 1-1 tie with Peru
- Retail marijuana sales begin in Canada, now largest country with legal national pot marketplace
- Canada now world's largest legal marijuana marketplace
- Serial killer of 8 children executed at Pakistani prison
- Novato Edmunds brilla en la renovada secundaria de Steelers
- Celtics beat 76ers 105-87 as Hayward, Irving make returns
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Sale back with Red Sox, tells Cora he's 'good enough' to go
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Johnson scores 3 goals, Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2
- Potentially deadly infection hits California sea lions
- Osuna makes things worse for Astros in ALCS loss to Red Sox
- 175 museums, cultural venues across Taiwan free to public today
- Militants, troops waging gunbattle in Kashmir's largest city
- McDavid has 4 points, Nurse scores in OT as Oilers top Jets
- Taiwan CDC urges the public to get a flu shot before flu season reaches its peak
- Pompeo says Saudis promise 'transparent' Khashoggi probe
- YouTube experiences 90-minute disruption around the world, and across Taiwan
- Today in History
- Rocket from Gaza makes direct hit on residential home in southern Israel, no casualties
- Today in History
- Theresa May to address EU leaders in Brexit play's next act
- Migrant caravan marches on in Guatemala amid Trump's threats
- AP source: Indians complain to MLB about Astros filming
- Rocket fired from Gaza hits home in south Israel, 4 treated
- Devils still perfect and off to best start in 23 years
- Scope of Michael's fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle
- Wilson Foundation helping remake parks in Detroit, Buffalo
- Highlights of AP's interview with President Donald Trump
- Trump criticizes rush to condemn Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi
- Trump tells AP he won't accept blame if GOP loses House
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Taiwan ranks 1st in 'Macroeconomic stability' in WEF Global Competitiveness Report
- Read the transcript of AP's interview with President Trump
- Highlights of AP's interview with President Donald Trump
- Changing Orange County, California, gives Democrats hope
- A look at House candidates in Orange County, California
- No winning lottery ticket sold in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, meaning jackpot climbs to $868 million.
- Harry and Meghan get wet in drought-stricken Outback town
- No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
- Through Tuesday, October 16, 2018
- The Latest: 3 combatants dead in fighting in Kashmir city
- The top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Democrats' not-so-secret plan to fight midterm malaise
- Fleury ties for 10th on NHL wins list, Vegas tops Sabres 4-1
- America's most famous pimp, poised for elected office, dies
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Taliban warn teachers, students to avoid Afghan polls
- Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Thunder in festive opener
- US defense secretary sees the enduring costs of Vietnam War
- Warriors get rings, then beat Thunder on opening night
- Palmieri scores 7th goal, Kinkaid has 24 saves, Devils win
- Staal, Dubnyk lead Wild past Arizona 2-1
- US Navy research vessel docks in Taiwan amid China tensions
- Water pollution in Iraq threatens Mandaean religious rites
- New Zealand political leader taped speaking inappropriately
- Riding Taiwan’s newest transport link: the TRA Kaohsiung City Network
- Indian temple set to allow entry to females who menstruate
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Turkey to discuss disappearance, alleged slaying of Saudi writer
- Taiwan’s most misspelled English words according to Lingvist
- NLCS tied: Bellinger lifts Dodgers over Brewers 2-1 in 13
- Afghanistan: German helicopters shot at, nobody injured
- The Latest: Pompeo in Turkey for talks on Saudi writer
- Asian shares climb on strong US corporate earnings, data
- Postseason Baseball Glance
- US State Department official visits Taiwan to attend Taiwan-US workshop on media literacy
- Deep in heart of Texas is heart of Formula 1 in US
- Photo of the Day: Rainy Taipei looking like 'Blade Runner'
- First, Olympic gold for sisters, now time to start families
- Wickenheiser, Pegula reflect NHL's trend toward diversity
- 3 Myanmar journalists in court over story gov't calls false
- No Amla, Duminy for South Africa's tour to Australia
- Taiwan's Youtube animation series explains Vietnam's business development
- Forestry Bureau promotes four choice hiking trails at Taiwan Outdoor Show
- EU leaders gather for 'moment of truth' Brexit summit
- Thai monk sentenced for raping 13-year-old he impregnated
- Federal prosecutor takes over Cologne hostage taker case
- Australia in deep trouble at 91-7 in 2nd test vs Pakistan
- Taiwan’s Gogoro announces 4 new partnerships including Aeon, DHL
- UK inflation eases back after fall in food prices
- Major London rail hub suffers disruption
- Key allies quit Duterte Cabinet to run in midterm elections
- South Korean leader in Rome, praises pope's peace message
- Four 13-year-old girls lured into Taipei hotel orgy with promise of ketamine
- Newly published files confirm plan to move Assange to Russia
- Piano prodigy Rueibin Chen speaks to Taiwan News about upcoming tour
- South Korea denies refugee status to Yemenis
- Tesla secures land for Shanghai factory, first outside US
- Mandarin Oriental Taipei Hotel open talent recruitments for new immigrants
- 46% of Taiwan companies to offer wage increases in 2019: survey
- Slovak PM: Foreign hackers targeted foreign ministry
- Reports: 10 feared dead in gas explosion at Crimean college
- Mattis to meet Chinese counterpart amid US-China tensions
- The circular economy: a solution to climate change woes
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Turkmenistan opens $3.4 billion chemical plant
- Russian anti-terrorist agency says blast that killed 10 people at Crimean college was triggered by explosive device
- Turkish lawyer appeals American pastor's sentencing
- Release of film featuring fallen Chinese celebrity Fan nixed
- No possibility of war across Taiwan Strait during Trump administration: Beijing scholar
- Polish justice minister criticized for undermining EU court
- Egyptian ex-lawmaker goes missing, may have been detained
- The Kremlin says that Wednesday's deadly blast in the Russia-annexed Crimea could be a terrorist attack.
- EasyCard unveils Chiang Wei-shui cards to mark Taiwan Culture Day
- The Latest: Kremlin: Crimea explosion may be terror attack
- Sloane Stephens beaten in her opening match at Kremlin Cup
- Russian and Egyptian presidents meet to boost trade
- French far-left leader accused of violence against official
- UK police arrest 8 in trafficking probe with ties to Romania
- The Latest: EU plays down US trade offer to Britain
- The Latest: Looters target homes ravaged by hurricane
- Vietnam frees popular blogger on condition she leave for US
- For Ed Asner, comic-books and autism are family matters
- ICC prosecutor issues warning on Bedouin village demolition
- Indian junior external affairs minister resigns after multiple accusations of sexual harassment
- At a glance: Execs bailing on Saudi 'Davos in the Desert'
- Moments in disappearance, alleged slaying of Jamal Khashoggi
- India minister accused of sexual harassment steps down
- Turkish president in Moldova for 2-day visit to boost ties
- Water levels plummet on Texas river that washed out bridge
- US 'disappointed' by Macedonia opposition party stance
- Top Russian official in Crimea says the attacker at a Crimean college was a student who has killed himself
- Spain: Rescuers find missing child's body in Mallorca floods
- Taiwan in talks with Paraguay on US$150 million investment: FM
- Climate fund meets amid cash shortfall, leadership vacancy
- US home construction sank 5.3 percent in September as mortgage rates have climbed
- US housing starts sank 5.3 percent in September
- Greek foreign minister resigns after disagreement over Macedonia name change deal; prime minister to take over ministry
- White woman who barred black man from loft offers defense
- US confirms support for Taiwan Interpol bid
- Greek foreign minister resigns, prime minister takes over
- Serbian president issues veiled threat over Kosovo
- South Korea rejects Yemeni asylum-seekers
- Afghanistan: Taliban kills 'renowned communist' days before elections
- Pro-Kremlin online harassment on trial in Finland
- Video shows Chicago cop shooting unarmed black autistic teen
- Turkish president in Moldova for 2-day visit to boost ties
- Collins' husband: Ricin threat mentioned Kavanaugh vote
- The Latest: Migrant caravan on the march again in Guatemala
- Iran calls latest US sanctions an 'insult' to world order
- Netflix shares jump 6 percent on strong subscriber growth
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- Turkish police arrive at residence of Saudi consul to conduct search over disappearance, alleged slaying of Saudi writer
- Smoke forces Melania Trump's plane back to military base
- The Latest: Canada to pardon small-scale pot convictions
- English Football Association says Shad Khan has withdrawn his offer for Wembley Stadium and it will not be sold
- MTV's 'Real World' going international and digital
- US airstrike wiped out al-Shabab camp, intel officials say
- Even tech execs fret about their kids' smartphone addictions
- Stocks are sinking early on, giving back some of a big gain
- French, Japanese leaders to discuss case of missing tourist
- Shad Khan drops bid to buy Wembley Stadium amid opposition
- Report: EU official says Italian budget draft unacceptable
- US regulators lift strict oversight of Prudential
- Slovakia to send soldiers to Iraq to train security forces
- UN Syria envoy to try to move on constitution before leaving
- Trump starts leaving postal union in latest anti-China move
- Romania: Prosecutors won't be fired due to new work rule
- Biggest Nordic bank accused of money laundering
- American student fights deportation in Israeli high court
- The Latest: Priest pleads guilty in child sex abuse case
- German woman who married IS fighter faces terrorism charges
- California surgeon due in court on drug, assault charges
- Heitkamp: Staffer out after ad that named victims
- 4 indicted over theft of huge gold coin from Berlin museum
- Senate Democrats skip hearing amid post-Kavanaugh tensions
- APNewsBreak: Commish: 1 women's hockey league 'inevitable'
- France floods death toll rises to 14; 1 still missing
- Nobel Prize winner honored with dedicated campus bike rack
- UN agencies urge end to 'virginity tests' in some countries
- Roseanne's TV son: Filming 'The Conners' without Barr 'odd'
- CBS says Secret Service blocked reporter from Kushner
- Money pours into Montana senate race as Trump makes 3rd stop
- FANTASY PLAYS: Stick with expensive RBs in daily this week
- Trump says US has requested audio and video from Turkey relating to missing journalist, 'if it exists'
- Filing: Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison says ex-wife abused him
- Woman convicted of fraud; FBI said she cast 'hoodoo' spells
- Germany to provide $115 million for Iraq, Syria development
- Poland, US firm sign long-term gas imports deal
- British leader Theresa May says Brexit deal can be reached after more work "over the next days and weeks."
- AP Explains: Why Congo's latest Ebola outbreak is worrying
- The Latest: Trump asks for journalist video 'if it exists'
- Startup plans to launch small satellites from Virginia coast
- The Brexit architect: What is David Cameron up to these days?
- Sri Lanka to revoke bikini ban
- 10 reasons to visit Finland
- Funny tourism advertising in a Finnish way
- Hard-liners vow to keep women out of Kerala temple
- US probes Ford pickup tailgates opening unexpectedly
- All current US champions to compete at Skate America
- Pakistani police: Suspected drug dealer's sons kill reporter
- Haitians protest alleged misuse of PetroCaribe funds
- US says EU moving too slowly in trade talks
- Wisconsin Democrat Barnes: '09 lingerie party was 'immature'
- EPA puts off final decision on science transparency rule
- No trial for Amtrak engineer in deadly crash until 2019
- The Latest: First lady sees newborn victims of opioid crisis
- Treasury employee accused of leaking documents to reporter
- Detroit officers get probation in chase, fatal crash case
- Brazil presidential candidates woo religious leaders
- Pique says Rafael Nadal to play in new Davis Cup format
- Canelo Alvarez inks 11-bout deal with streaming service DAZN
- West Ham suspends coach after marching with right-wing group
- Nielsen says 10.5 million watch premiere of 'The Conners.'
- New deal keeps open facility that detains immigrant families
- Twitter airs election meddling data
- Only black GOP woman in Congress running in Trump-wary Utah
- Stocks come back from early losses as trading remains shaky
- 'Brazen Botanist' sentenced to jail for plant thefts
- Illinois AG candidate: Harassment leads many to promiscuity
- The European Union's Brexit negotiator says both the EU and Britain need "much more time" to reach a deal
- Trump ask Cabinet to cut next year's budgets by 5 percent
- Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
- Trump calls O'Rourke 'a flake' after his 'Lyin' Ted' remark
- Chaka Khan named 2019 Rose Parade grand marshal
- Hillary Clinton apparently unharmed in parking-garage crash
- 'Horseface': Does it matter that Trump ridicules women?
- AP Sources: Astros sent second person to get near Indians
- NFL officiating not a hot topic in formal owners meetings
- The Latest: Ellison: Unsealing of divorce record 'shameful'
- UN: Ebola outbreak is worrying but not a global emergency
- Oldest fossils on Earth? New look finds might just be rocks
- Spiraling Broncos head to Arizona on Thursday night
- The Latest: Body found at low-water crossing in Texas town
- California police: Students baked cookies with human ashes
- Olympiakos' Fortounis gets ban for obscene celebration
- Fed officials discussed hiking rates to 'restrictive' level
- Border agent arrested in deaths of 4 women denied lower bond
- College Football Picks: ACC showcase could be first and last
- Smith, Carlos set fear aside as they raised their fists
- FBI: Sotheby's defrauded of $5 million in auction scheme
- England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 3rd ODI
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Best offensive lines in college football
- Beaches closed on the French Riviera due to oil pellets
- Dems shift line of attack, warning of GOP threat to Medicare
- Man sentenced to more than 24 years for Texas mosque fire
- Obituary for woman with opioid addiction sparks donations
- Bellinger hitting leadoff for Dodgers vs Brewers in Game 5
- In struggling Baltimore, police union focuses on comedy skit
- Mexico's vaquita porpoise gets new chance; 6 sighted
- Official: It remains illegal to bring marijuana into US
- You've won the Mega Millions jackpot. Now what?
- Company owners need to step in when staffers can't get along
- Runner praised for helping legally blind competitor who fell
- Rashid, Morgan hand England easy 3rd ODI win over Sri Lanka
- New York prosecutors say police detective under scrutiny in Weinstein case urged accuser to delete info from her phone
- Prosecutors say 5 more victims in case of California surgeon, girlfriend accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women
- The Latest: More charges against California surgeon, friend
- Church abuse bill in limbo on lawmakers' final voting day
- German nationalists pictured with Hitler wine, swastikas
- Prosecutors disclose more misconduct by Weinstein detective
- Email: Housing official to lead Interior watchdog agency
- Retired Marine to receive Medal of Honor for Vietnam actions
- Woman: Michigan pharmacist refused to give miscarriage drug
- US briefs Iraq Chaldean head, Vatican on aid after critique
- Houston emergency personnel rescue pony from storm drain
- Gustavo Dudamel wins the Gish Prize, a top arts honor
- The Latest: MLB wraps up probe of incident involving Astros
- Warring staffers? Some strategies for restoring the peace
- Menendez attacks rival Hugin's prostitution ad as 'lies'
- Argentina's inflation rises 6.5 percent in September
- Minnesota House hopeful calls marriage, fraud claims 'lies'
- PulteGroup, IBM and Fiat Chrysler fall while Netflix climbs
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Track star Semenya adds fans as testosterone battle drags
- Dodgers' Machado fined by MLB for kicking Brewers 1B Aguilar
- California zoo euthanizes beloved 47-year-old elephant
- Red Wings claim winger de la Rose off waivers from Montreal
- Administration declines to brand China currency manipulator
- Michael Buble shuts down rumors of retirement from music
- Builder sues over $2.2 billion San Francisco transit center
- Houston 3B Bregman moves to leadoff spot for Game 4 of ALCS
- The Latest: House leader sends warning on church abuse bill
- The Latest: Treasury adviser appears in court on leak charge
- The Latest: Ex-teacher is 5th person charged in 'celebgate'
- Yanks SS Gregorius has Tommy John surgery, return uncertain
- 'I left my body there': A displaced Rohingya woman's story
- Italian bonds hit over possible EU revision of 2019 budget plan
- Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias resigns over Macedonia
- Ebay sues Amazon, saying it tried to poach its sellers
- 1st indigenous Miss Panama advocates for native peoples
- Jury hears closing arguments at college hoops fraud trial
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- 'Orange Is the New Black' to wrap after next year's season 7
- Harvard emails illuminate power of wealth in admissions
- Laura Davies wins Senior LPGA Championship
- In 'America First' presidency, where do human rights rank?
- As Canada legalizes pot, other countries likely to follow
- West Coast earthquake warning system becomes operational
- Banksy posts video saying incomplete shredding a malfunction
- Vegas shooting videos show casino haven, injured in pickups
- The Latest: Officials deny $2 billion transit center lawsuit
- Animation film fest rescinds Kobe Bryant invite after outcry
- Tsitsipas, Sock reach Stockholm Open quarterfinals
- 13 years later, guilty plea in post-Katrina racial shooting
- Lt. governor's resignation sparks doubt in Alaska politics
- Film of Judy Blume's 'Are You There God?...' in development
- Jamaica earns World Cup trip on penalties after draw
- NYT: Condo owners vote to strip Trump name from building
- Pistons play recording of Aretha Franklin signing anthem
- Philadelphia crime boss gets 2 years in prison
- Kershaw dominant, Dodgers beat Brewers 5-2, lead NLCS 3-2
- White House Counsel Don McGahn returns to civilian life
- Rivers, Chargers determined to keep win streak going
- Germany extradites suspect in Bulgarian reporter's murder
- EU shelves plans for Brexit divorce deal summit citing lack of progress
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Sheriff: Missing Wisconsin girl's parents were shot to death
- Mexican government shields officials from corruption probe
- Kerevi back for Wallabies, 3 uncapped players also in squad
- Bogdanovic scores 19 points, Pacers rout Grizzlies 111-83
- Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Rangers 4-3 in OT
- Khashoggi warns in last column of free rein to silence media
- Antetokounmpo scores 25, Bucks top Hornets 113-112
- Rooney, Hamid help DC United beat Toronto FC 1-0
- Japan exports fall in September, first decline since 2016
- Casey wins debut with Pistons, 103-100 over Nets
- Knicks overwhelm Young, Hawks 126-107 in Fizdale's debut
- Gallagher scores goal, Canadiens edge Blues 3-2
- US wins CONCACAF qualifying final 2-0 over Canada
- Alex Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Rangers 4-3 in OT
- Newcomer Leonard scores 24 as Raptors beat Cavaliers 116-104
- Knicks have 49-point 2nd quarter, beat Hawks 126-107
- Rodriguez, Sounders beat Orlando City, clinch playoff berth
- Dadaocheng ranked 3rd most loved tourist attraction in Taipei
- Sounders beat Orlando City to clinch playoff spot
- Anaheim Ducks sign holdout Nick Ritchie to 3-year deal
- Formosa Alliance to hold 'mass rally' against annexation by China in Taipei on Saturday
- DeRozan leads Spurs past Wolves 112-108; Butler scores 23
- Taiwan wants to invite China's top cross-strait negotiator to visit
- Missing Chinese actress Fan Bingbing spotted in Beijing
- Texas grand jury indicts ex-USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny on tampering charge tied to Nassar sexual assault case
- Ex-USA Gymnastics head indicted in Texas on tampering charge
- Mother, daughter desperate to leave Venezuela flee on foot
- Banksy video says 'Balloon Girl' shredding went wrong
- Follow the trek of Venezuelan migrants fleeing on foot
- Taiwan takes 9th spot in list of best countries to live as an expat: HSBC report
- Food, water, ride: Guatemalans aid Honduran caravan migrants
- Peru's president soars as he channels anger over corruption
- Sporting Kansas City beats Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1
- In Mexico Beach after Michael, some coming home find no home
- Judge frees Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori
- Former Minnesota FBI agent to be sentenced for media leak
- Coordinated attacks of disinformation a challenge of my job: Taiwan foreign minister
- Frolik scores twice, leads Flames past Bruins 5-2
- US officials optimistic on US-China military ties
- What to watch for in first Heitkamp-Cramer debate
- Pakistan launches search for 11 abducted Iranian guards
- Mitchell comes up big late as Jazz top Kings 123-117
- Analysis: With 'America First,' where do human rights rank?
- Money talks: Campaigns draw millions in 'outsider' cash
- China orders evacuations after landslide blocks Tibet river
- Booker's late onslaught lifts Suns past Mavs 121-100
- DPP to hold march against annexation by China in Kaohsiung on Saturday
- Benintendi, Red Sox hold off Astros 8-6 for 3-1 ALCS lead
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Farm-rich Salinas exemplifies California's housing struggles
- Farm-rich Salinas exemplifies California's housing struggles
- A look at Salinas, California, farm-rich but unaffordable
- After Canada legalizes pot, industry eyes rest of the world
- Candidate: Elections key to countering Afghan conservatism
- Ducks continue hot start with 4-1 win over Islanders
- Taliban target NATO convoy, killing 2 Afghan civilians
- EU leaders plan to beef up borders to stop flow of migrants
- Rumors circulate about former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin's critical health
- Trump to nominate former AF general as State Department's top diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific
- Chez Reavie takes 1st-round lead at CJ Cup with 4-under 68
- Líderes en la NBA
- Cora guides Red Sox, inspires team back home in Puerto Rico
- Construction of TSMC factory in southern Taiwan fastest in world: Tainan Mayor
- Breakfast Club helps former NFL players get healthy together
- Welcome, rooks: Ayton, Bamba, Trier sparkle in NBA debuts
- NFL happy with more scoring, close games
- Critics slam Seoul for denying refugee status to Yemenis
- Taiwan remains 13th in WEF global competitiveness rankings
- Top-ranked Simona Halep withdraws from WTA Finals
- Asia shares sag after retreat on Wall St, weaker Japan data
- 10 of the wounded in Crimea shooting to be flown to Russia
- Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished
- Chinglish phrase 'add oil!' now in Oxford English Dictionary
- Cyprus airline Cobalt halts flights amid lack of investment
- Thailand travelers get 50% discounts in Kaohsiung
- Exiled Vietnamese blogger: I'm not alone advocating freedom
- UK prime minister: Post-Brexit transition could be extended
- French finance minister cancels trip to Saudi conference
- Volkswagen offers more incentives to unload old diesels
- Interpol tight-lipped about Taiwan observer status bid
- B2C Taiwan Outdoor Show exhibitors offer special prices to visitors
- Ariya Jutanugarn takes 1-shot lead with 66 at LPGA Shanghai
- Ali commits bizarre run out as Pakistan lead swells to 369
- UEFA bans Rubin Kazan for 1 year in financial fair play case
- Kip Keino hands himself over to police in corruption case
- Germany extradites suspect in Bulgarian reporter's slaying
- Jones names weakened England rugby squad amid injury crisis
- China's yuan sinks further after US currency report
- Breaking News: American English teacher arrested for suspected role in grisly New Taipei murder
- Israeli takes up acupuncture science in Taiwan for love of Chinese medicine
- Malaysia's former deputy PM detained for alleged graft
- Crimean leader says authorities are searching for possible accomplice in school attack, Russian news reports say
- China 'regrets' US leaving postal union amid trade dispute
- Indonesia drops disinfectant on quake-obliterated villages
- The Latest: Crimea hunts possible school attack accomplice
- US state department official calls for Taiwan-US cooperation in fighting disinformation
- Bamba, Gordon lead Magic over Heat 104-101
- Davis, Mirotic lead Pelicans past Rockets 131-112
- Nuggets rally in fourth to defeat Clippers in opener, 107-98
- The Latest: Mattis, Chinese counterpart discuss disputed sea
- Norway apologizes to war-time 'German girls'
- Facebook's election 'war room' takes aim at fake information
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Red Star plans to challenge match-fixing allegation in court
- Elderly Taiwanese man dies on hike in Yushan National Park
- Greek far-left extremist seeks release on health grounds
- 2018 Taipei birdwatching fair offers easy access to nature
- London's black cabs soon to be seen on the streets of Paris
- Ethiopia PM says soldiers' protest attempt to derail reforms
- Former Chinese internment camp detainee denied US visa
- Dutch leader asks Italy to stick to budget rules
- Many of Bayern's international players return after losses
- Gerard Pique juggles business with soccer at Barcelona
- Sweden's Olympic leaders: Taxpayers won't foot bill for 2026
- Turkish restaurant set on fire in German city of Chemnitz
- Pakistan drops Amir again, recalls Wasim for T20s v Aussies
- The Latest: Italian spat on budget points to government rift
- Turkish photographer Ara Guler dead at 90
- European and Asian leaders to boost ties, trade, security
- Uganda, at 'big risk' for Ebola, says Congo is managing well
- Kleenex to rebrand 'mansize' tissues after gender complaints
- UN: Russians say Syria withdrew controversial property law
- Biden: Trump loves, coddles, autocrats and dictators
- Khashoggi warns in last column of free rein to silence media
- HTC Vive Pro wins VR headset award in London
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Taiwan confirms will not deport Chinese asylum seeking duo
- Poll finds vast majority of American Jews will vote Democrat
- UK official challenged at conference on sex abuse
- Turkey pledges accountability in Saudi probe; critics wonder
- Fulham's struggles give frustrated Khan more thinking to do
- Date set for court verdict in Olympic boxing presidency case
- Mother, daughter desperate to leave Venezuela flee on foot
- Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
- Security tightened for Sri Lankan leader amid alleged plot
- CTBC Bank ATM system crashes due to system error
- TV: Afghan guards open fire during security meeting in Kandahar, killing police chief; NATO says American troops wounded
- Observers: India temple protest support a bid for votes
- Maldives court overturns prison term for ex-president
- The Latest: Afghan guards kill police chief; US troops hurt
- Texas authorities try to find woman who left boy on doorstep
- Sevastova beats Zvonareva in 3 sets at Kremlin Cup
- Malaysia arrests opposition leader Zahid
- EU summit: Theresa May says 'maybe' to transition period extension
- Could oil nation Norway help save the climate?
- The Latest: Britain official pulls out of Saudi conference
- Pope indicates willingness to visit North Korea
- Brexit uncertainty set to hobble UK economy through winter
- New Zimbabwe documentary on massacres takes aim at president
- President Vladimir Putin says Russia would only use its nuclear weapons in retaliation to enemy missile attack
- The Latest: Trump threatens to 'close border' over caravan
- Rapper's motion for drug charge dismissal denied
- Putin: Russia would only use its nuclear arms in retaliation
- Global Forecast-Asia
- After Jerusalem embassy move, US changes status of consulate
- Parliamentarian Khalid Pashtun says Kandahar police chief, governor and intelligence chief killed in attack by guards
- Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Police: 2 dead, dozens injured in protests across Haiti
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly lower on Wall Street
- Afghan lawmaker says 3 top Kandahar officials killed by their own guards, 2 U.S. troops wounded in same attack.
- The top 10 largest US Jackpots
- MoviePass operations under investigation by NY AG
- Cristiano Ronaldo expected to play for Juventus on Saturday
- 4-year-old boy shot, wounded in apparent case of road rage
- The Latest: Putin hails Turkey's efforts in Syrian province
- 2 'Love & Hip Hop' stars arrested in separate incidents
- 4 tax breaks for teachers
- Taxi drivers in Warsaw protest unlicensed Uber drivers
- 'First Reformed' leads Gotham Awards nominees
- Egyptian mediators return to Gaza for truce talks
- Dad charged sons' drownings can get treatment in custody
- Actor Bruce Willis sells central Idaho ranch for $5.5M
- Stocks skid as interest rates rise and earnings disappoint
- Navalny accepts National Guard challenge to a verbal 'duel'
- Report: European taxpayers bilked out of 55 billion euros
- Constellation Brands CEO to step down in March
- Rap lyrics, Kavanaugh take the stage in pivotal House race
- Kaneria finally admits guilt in spot-fixing scandal
- Facebook dismissed from suit involving fatal shooting video
- Vatican: Pope has no plans to visit Taiwan
- Tunisia flash floods kill at least 5, cause major damage
- Report: South Sudan armed opposition seized girls as 'wives'
- Kosovo lawmakers agree to consider creating national army
- Spain seizes 115 properties in crackdown on Venezuelan funds
- US mortgage rates fall slightly; 30-year at 4.85 percent
- Environmentalists file 3rd lawsuit over Trump wall plans
- UK PM Theresa May says remaining divisions between Britain, EU on Brexit are "few but considerable"
- Shaw signs new deal at Man U after getting back in favor
- Pompeo says he told Saudis US takes Khashoggi disappearance 'very seriously,' will await investigation before responding
- Starbucks selling stores, closing operations in Europe
- The Latest: Officials: Michael killed at least 20 in Florida
- The Latest: May: Brexit differences 'few but considerable'
- Pompeo: US takes Khashoggi disappearance 'very seriously'
- EU chief plays down trans-Atlantic trade rift concerns
- US designates suspected Colombian trafficker as drug kingpin
- The Latest: Fire burning in California gas storage area
- German prosecutors charge 2 Afghan teens in man's death
- Ex-police officer in Oklahoma accused of on-duty sex assault
- Journal retracts stem cell work by former Harvard scientist
- 4,000 evacuated in California as underground gas fire burns
- Sergio Perez extends F1 contract with Force India for 2019
- Trump and 'Apprentice' contestant face off in court
- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says he will not attend investment conference in Saudi Arabia
- EU leaders order sanctions mechanism against cyber-attacks
- False 'malnourished' report prompts Albania zoo closure
- The high price of Afghanistan's broken democracy
- Mnuchin says he will not attend Saudi investment conference
- US student's legal team says Israeli Supreme Court overturns deportation order, allows her to study in Israel
- Job growth is found to be no cure for a community's poverty
- Father delivers closing argument for son at NCAA trial
- Angry mothers take on Macron over fertility comments
- Uruguayan flies 25 hours to score winning goal in Brazil
- Lawsuit over fatal crash involving Berman's wife settled
- Job growth is found to be no cure for a community's poverty
- France great Henry set for coaching debut with Monaco
- State media: Former Sudanese president al-Dahab dies, 83
- Q&A: McCarthy and Grant on New York, forgery and friendship
- Trump's Russia attorney shifts to become White House counsel
- Lawyer who hypnotized clients for pleasure to pay over $2.3M
- Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $970M as drawing approaches
- The Latest: Deliberations start in 1st waterslide death case
- Israel's Supreme Court overturns deportation of US student
- Lawsuit: Teacher shamed student over Pledge protest
- Driver who hit car show crowd guilty of reckless driving
- Job growth is found to be no cure for a community's poverty
- Blackhawks goalie Crawford to make season debut vs Coyotes
- Pop Warner implements concussion-awareness program for kids
- Another gymnastics official faces charge in Nassar fallout
- Russian military jet crashes, 2 pilots missing
- Hi Mickey, 'Bye Mickey: 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
- A glance at US mortgage rates
- Challenge for indicted Republicans: Win re-election
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- 4th former Walker Cabinet secretary slams Wisconsin governor
- Over 20,000 newly displaced people in northern Yemen
- Reports: Widow of slain former Swedish PM Olof Palme dies
- Another Manhattan building strips Trump name from entrance
- Testimony concludes in trial of workers in waterslide death
- 2 Russian soccer internationals charged after brawls
- Police: 10-year-old girl shoots 12-year-old boy in Milwaukee
- A former FBI agent in Minnesota has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for leaking classified documents
- The Latest: Ex-FBI agent gets 4 years in document-leak case
- CFPB investigates controversial writings of Trump appointee
- Motorists stunned as metal balls roll down Seattle street
- Attorney: Ex-USA Gymnastics head didn't know of indictment
- FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for Week 7
- Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton chases history at US Grand Prix
- California to reconsider life sentences for thousands of nonviolent 3rd-strike criminals by allowing them to seek parole
- Ecuador expels Venezuelan envoy for insult to president
- Former Microsoft director indicted on embezzlement charges
- OSCE criticizes Albania's plan to register online media
- APNewsBreak: California revisits three-strike life sentences
- Bach says Buenos Aires could be excellent 2032 Olympics host
- Brazil's Haddad accuses front-running rival of fraud
- Serena's coach says in-match coaching should be allowed
- US stocks typically ride midterm elections to solid gains
- Hamilton confident young Schumacher will make it to F1
- Egypt denies forced disappearance reports of former lawmaker
- Chesters leads after weather-hit first round in Andalucia
- BP starts expansion to Thunder Horse deep-water Gulf field
- Spanish league says govt tax hike may scare away top players
- Atlantic City's new Call of Duty: Dominate esports tourneys
- EU warns Italy on budget but walks a fine line
- Man to face death penalty in birthday party stabbing rampage
- More charges filed against Navy veteran in ricin-letter case
- States and feds unite on election security after '16 clashes
- Pompeo meets Panama's president about Venezuela, Nicaragua
- The Latest: Judges weigh state court's power over Trump
- Dow Jones Industrial Average falls more than 300 points, its sixth drop in the last eight days
- SC officials ask Trump to save troubled nuclear fuel project
- Trump says it 'certainly looks' like Saudi writer is dead, pledges 'severe' consequences if Saudi royals are responsible
- The Latest: Trump: 'Certainly looks' like Saudi writer dead
- BC-GLF--LPGA Shanghai Scores
- Column: Big game and a big decision for Kershaw
- UN to host meeting of divided Cyprus' rival leaders
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine
- Utah school sued after alleged football team sex assault
- Booker makes South Carolina debut amid presidential buzz
- Textron and Activision skid while Alcoa and Acadia climb
- Key groups urge Turkey to seek UN probe of missing Khashoggi
- Volunteers join search for girl whose parents were killed
- Air Force: Thunderbird pilot blacked out before fatal crash
- Astros move Correa into cleanup spot for ALCS Game 5
- Interior contradicts Ben Carson on hiring of new watchdog
- Power company proposes burying line under Maine gorge
- All Illinois Catholic dioceses targeted in sex abuse lawsuit
- What's next for Paul Allen's big investments? It's not clear
- Officials: Body found in Virginia river is Florence victim
- Mexico finds fraud in Venezuela food aid program
- Trump administration sets deadline for immigration ruling
- Guatemala lawmakers lower penalty for illicit campaign money
- Isner toughs out 3-set win in 1st match at Stockholm Open
- Trump lawyers: Low ratings prove charity not political tool
- Titans get in work at home before leaving late for London
- American Express profits jump 22 percent, beating forecasts
- 2-time F1 champ Alonso hints Indy 500 return possible
- Nature-themed resort will be built at Walt Disney World
- Trump's Texas campaign rally to be held in bigger venue
- Putin says IS seized 700 hostages in Syria; executing some
- Kosovo votes to establish national army
- Crimea college shooting rampage shocks Russia
- Hungary's university ban on gender studies heats up culture war
- Court in Finland finds pro-Kremlin trolls guilty of harassing journalist
- Iconic Dodge City moves its only polling place outside town
- Cleaning crews find cremated remains in old funeral home
- Wainwright's contract put on hold until after free agency
- Radio ad in Arkansas suggest 'lynching' if Democrats win
- House committees to interview Rosenstein behind closed doors
- The Latest: Texas' O'Rourke doubles down on impeaching Trump
- 'Affluenza' teen's mom released on bond
- Israeli rights group criticizes 'oppression' of Palestinians
- Trump back in Montana to campaign against Democratic senator
- Criminal case preventing NTSB investigators from full exam of limo in NY crash that killed 20 people nearly 2 weeks ago
- NTSB hasn't fully examined limo in NY crash that killed 20
- Bette Midler, Brooke Shields among 'Murphy Brown' guests
- Titans, Chargers meet in London going in opposite directions
- Take two: Miley back to NLCS hill, Brews try to deny Dodgers
- The Latest: Trump accuses Dems of supporting migrant caravan
- Canadian Girl Guide sells out of cookies at new pot shop
- Missouri Senate candidates debate health care, party loyalty
- Taiwan's 'Power Lottery' jackpot swells to a whopping NT$900 million
- Atkinson scores twice to power Blue Jackets past Flyers 6-3
- Malkin scores twice, Penguins beat Maple Leafs 3-0
- Landeskog's hat trick leads Avalanche past Devils 5-3
- China's economic growth slows to 6.5 percent in quarter ending in September from previous quarter's 6.7 percent
- Australia lawyers' group: Draft cyber laws would curb rights
- Stamkos gets 1st goal, Lightning beat winless Red Wings 3-1
- Trade war having significant impact on Chinese industries
- Stylish Taipei restaurants offering discounts at 16 locations
- Penguins end Maple Leafs' 5-game winning streak
- Simmons triple-double leads 76ers past Bulls 127-108
- Monsoon to bring rain to northern, central Taiwan through Saturday
- Post-Michael Florida: Fear, frustration and life on the edge
- Mattis: Afghan attack will not shake US commitment
- Olynyk's putback off Wade's miss lifts Heat past Wiz 113-112
- Simmons has triple-double, 76ers beat Bulls 127-108
- Real Salt Lake eases past Revolution 4-1
- Laine, Little score power-play goals, Jets top Canucks 4-1
- Trump praises Montana congressman who body-slammed reporter
- Mariah Carey captivates fans at concert in northern Taiwan
- Model Karlie Kloss marries Jared Kushner's brother
- Broncos return 2 interceptions for TDs, beat Cardinals 45-10
- British woman held in Malaysia accused of killing husband
- Hinostroza helps Coyotes beat Blackhawks 4-1
- Flexed: NFL's nice move had Bengals-Chiefs in prime time
- Boston Red Sox advance to World Series, beating Houston Astros 4-1 to win AL Championship Series in five games
- Thailand to waive visa fees for Taiwanese visitors
- Model representing Taiwan becomes finalist in Asia's Next Top Model
- Red Sox finish off Astros in 5 games, head to World Series
- Postseason Baseball Glance
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Today in History
- Today in History
- TSMC cuts 2018 sales target; Q4 revenue growth forecast at 10%
- Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border
- China's GDP growth slows to lowest rate in years
- Brexit: Jewish families in UK who fled Nazis seek German passports
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Texas' O'Rourke tells national audience he'd impeach Trump
- Sessions to speak to Chicago Crime Commission; focus unclear
- Iconic Dodge City moves its only polling place outside town
- States and feds unite on election security after '16 clashes
- GOP veteran struggles to adjust as seat suddenly isn't safe
- Leon Draisiatl scores in overtime, Oilers beat Bruins 3-2
- Malaysia's former deputy PM charged in another graft investigation against the leaders ousted in elections this year
- Malaysia ex-Deputy PM charged with graft, money laundering
- Feds: Child exploitation focus of Pennsylvania church probe
- Taipei named 35th most attractive city in the world
- Series of AP photos depicts wrath of Hurricane Michael
- JBJ an MVP: Jackie Bradley Jr. wins ALCS honor for Red Sox
- Melinda Gates speaks on smoothing the shift to digital age
- Interpol kowtows to China by rejecting Taiwan's assembly bid
- Trump: 'Severe' consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi
- Logan Couture has hat trick to lead Sharks past Sabres 5-1
- Democrats eyeing White House flock to Iowa's new star
- Trump praises Montana congressman who body-slammed reporter
- Islanders score four goals in third period, top Kings 7-2
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street skids, China slows
- Verlander y Astros no logran repetir historia triunfal
- Pakistan great Qadir's son chosen for Australian PM's XI
- Blazers spoil James' debut with 128-119 win over the Lakers
- Taliban attack kills Afghan officials, US general unhurt
- Environmental group condemns GOP panel's foreign agent probe
- Far from fame, poverty blossoms in 'forgotten California'
- Trump says without evidence that Dems are behind 'caravan'
- Booker gets a warm welcome from South Carolina Democrats
- Brazilian Cup final incidents may have changed views on VAR
- Far from fame, poverty blossoms in 'forgotten California'
- China says ex-Internet czar on trial over corruption charges
- Mayor returns home to try to lift town plagued by poverty
- Afghans set to vote despite Taliban threats, corruption
- Líderes en la NBA
- A look at Afghanistan's parliamentary elections on Saturday
- Red Sox ace Sale feeling better, set to start in Series
- Taiwan makes friends through sharing experience and technology: President
- Haas fighting for 'best of the rest' in year 3
- National Palace Museum seeks Taiwan-Thailand cultural exchanges in Bangkok
- Taihu Brewing launches new craft beer blending signature Taiwan tea
- Indian temple priests turn back women, defying court ruling
- Southeast Asian navies to hold drills with China next week
- Piercy shoots 65 to lead by 1 at CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
- Prince Harry raises Invictus Games flag over Sydney Harbor
- The Latest: Afghans to bury powerful Kandahar police chief
- U.S. Navy helicopter crashes on flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, causing non-fatal injuries to sailors
- Lots of Broncos fans on hand to watch rout of Cardinals
- Copter crashes on USS Ronald Reagan in Asia, sailors hurt
- Rwanda names 50 percent female Cabinet, following Ethiopia
- Ducati rider Dovizioso fastest in practice for Japan MotoGP
- Man in drug-fueled rage decapitates mother, hurls head off 12-story building in northern Taiwan
- COA to impose up to NT$300,000 fine for bringing Chinese pork products into Taiwan
- Injured Khawaja may miss Australia's home series vs India
- European, Asian leaders meet to discuss trade, climate
- Europe, Japan ready spacecraft for 7-year journey to Mercury
- Red Sox sail into World Series, set for ace Sale's return
- EU's Barnier says Irish border issue could lead to failure
- New Zealand surfer bitten on arm by shark, taken to hospital
- Keino denies wrongdoing, tells AP he didn't control money
- Radical preacher Anjem Choudary released from UK prison
- US trade commission rules against antidumping duties for PET imports from Taiwan
- Andalucia Valderrama Masters Leading Scores
- Turkey suggests Khashoggi's remains taken out of consulate
- Taiwan's 'first nude model with a degree' presents 3-in-1 exhibition in Taipei
- Afghanistan's election commission postpones parliamentary polls in Kandahar province for a week following deadly attack
- Taiwan’s CIER calls for domestic demand stimulus to combat trade war
- Macedonian lawmakers gear up for vote to amend constitution
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Brexit prompts surge in Brits reclaiming German citizenship
- Japan orders maker to fix questionable quake shock absorbers
- Brit, Canadian face 10 years in jail for spraying Thai wall
- BIA talks not stalled by execution in Taiwan despite huge disappointment from Brussels: EU official
- Kim leads LPGA Shanghai by 1 stroke after 2 rounds
- Gaza protests to test Egypt cease-fire negotiation efforts
- Former general says UK-US military cooperation under threat
- Pakistan 2 wickets away from test series win over Australia
- In South Africa, a city plans to seize land in 'test case'
- UNICEF warns against Yemen's economic crisis, violence
- Turkish foreign minister says they have not shared any audio from Saudi journalist's disappearance with US officials
- 2 killed, 2 police officers injured in shooting in Germany
- Taiwan company wins first prize for online education service at Asia Pacific ICT awards
- Putin's ex-bodyguard rejects TV debate after duel challenge
- The Latest: FM: Turkey hasn't shared Khashoggi audio with US
- China's economic growth slows amid trade battle with US
- American English teacher being held incommunicado for role in grisly New Taipei murder
- Ang Lee receives Director's Guild of America award for outstanding contributions
- Italian markets hit by concerns over budget spat
- Pakistan beats Australia by 373 runs in 2nd test
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- The Latest: Italy warned to revise its draft budget
- Malaysia's UNMO leader Zahid denies graft charges
- China regulators aim to talk up confidence amid plunging stocks and slowing growth
- All England Club says Wimbledon will introduce fifth-set tiebreakers starting next year
- Suspect says he didn't mean to kill Bulgarian journalist
- Turkey to host four-nation summit on Syria crisis
- Algeria bans wearing of full-face veils in administration
- Wimbledon to introduce 5th-set tiebreakers starting in 2019
- Transgender rights lie in the hands of a state's electorate
- Madrid to open Copa del Rey in African enclave of Melilla
- Taoyuan airport to double baggage drop-off kiosks by year end
- Schlumberger: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
- Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair-friendly rooms tough to find
- European Leagues urge UEFA to make Champions League fairer
- Taiwanese sisters aged 7 and 9 found roaming the streets of Australia
- The top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Russia to build two-reactor nuclear plant in Uzbekistan
- Spanish government proposes new taxes on internet companies
- Report: Crew of Iranian cargo ship poisoned, 3 seamen die
- AP-NORC Poll: Just 1 in 4 thinks Kavanaugh told entire truth
- Louisiana university gives Smithsonian crustacean collection
- EU medicines agency says dengue vaccine should be approved
- EU top court orders Poland to suspend application of Polish Supreme Court measure to lower retirement age for judges.
- Stadium vendor seen in pizza spitting video pleads guilty
- EU top court tells Poland to suspend supreme court measure
- Old-school R&B group The O'Jays get into a political groove
- Pope accuser strikes back, blames gay priesthood for abuse
- Taiwan company invests US$1m to promote ‘environmentally friendly’ mining in the Philippines
- EU, Asia leaders underline support for Iran nuclear deal
- Afghanistan violence raises uncertainty over elections, Kandahar vote delayed
- Poland: Local races offer gauge of ruling party's support
- Global government body warns Iran on terrorism financing
- Former deputy UK leader Nick Clegg takes post with Facebook
- Red Cross assists in key prisoner release in South Sudan
- Daimler lowers profit outlook for year on diesel issues
- Cardi B hands out free winter coats in New York
- 3 crewmembers die on board Iranian ship, 8 hospitalized
- The Latest: Migrants prepare to cross into Mexico territory
- Turkey asks Albania to close US-based cleric's businesses
- Macedonia charges journalist over comments on fire in Greece
- State media: Turkish prosecutors are questioning Saudi consulate employees over missing journalist
- Markets Right Now: Strong earnings send US stocks higher
- Financial watchdog: Regulate cryptocurrencies now, or else
- Pregnant Chicago postal worker missing; foul play suspected
- Jabeur beats Sevastova to become first Tunisian WTA finalist
- US home sales fall for 6th straight month to slowest pace in nearly 3 years
- US home sales fell in September to slowest pace in 3 years
- Egypt, Saudi conclude Tabuk-4 joint military drills
- Power failure: Leading teams struggle across European soccer
- Christian leaders urge Israeli PM to nix church lands bill
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US stocks jump following strong company earnings
- Severe turbulence injures 15 on flight to Buenos Aires
- School cook who added kangaroo meat to chili loses job
- Ex-spy chief says Brexit leaves UK vulnerable to attack
- Osaka drawn with 2 other Grand Slam champions at WTA Finals
- Q&A: Jonah Hill on toxic masculinity and skateboarding
- Iowa coach admits to having nude photos, videos of 400 boys
- 20 men jailed for sex abuse of teenagers in northern England
- Ambassadors for Motown sound seek more of it in hometown
- Eagles fan hit with fame after hitting pole gets some glory
- South Korea, Britain in talks about future trade talks
- What's at stake if investors begin to shun Saudi Arabia
- A Congress party leader says at least 50 people are dead after they were run over by a train in northern India
- US and South Korea again call off a major military exercise
- Man dies, another loses arm when crane overturns in Kansas
- Shooter in Colorado Walmart slayings of 3 faces sentencing
- Poland moves closer to creating museum on Warsaw ghetto
- The Latest: Clergy abuse investigated in Buffalo, New York
- Man who killed Wetterling faces civil trial in related case
- UEFA fines Man United, warns Mourinho for bad timekeeping
- At least 50 people die after train runs over crowd in India
- Got $7.1 M? Neiman Marcus tops 2018 fantasy gifts with yacht
- 12-pound lunar meteorite sells for more than $600,000
- PAC won't pull ad suggesting 'lynching' if Democrats win
- Capital Gazette editor wins Editor of the Year Award
- Coaches win appeal against ban for removing medals at worlds
- Returning Woodyard, Titans' D eager to face Chargers' Gordon
- Man arrested in threats to The Oklahoman newspaper
- Dunham shutting down online feminist newsletter
- The Latest: Hurricane Michael damages $3 billion in timber
- Worsening odds lead to bigger lottery jackpots
- Taiwan to hold independence rally, irking China
- EU court orders Poland to suspend judges' retirement
- Angela Merkel defies Trump, defends free trade at EU-Asia meet
- Kansas native Bowyer plans for plenty of racing Sunday
- The Latest: Association chides Trump for praising Gianforte
- Lottery officials say the Mega Millions jackpot has hit a staggering $1 billion for Friday night's drawing
- Radio host Delilah shares advice about losing a child
- Pharmacist who wouldn't fill miscarriage drug is out
- Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B as drawing nears
- Hezbollah leader calls on Saudi Arabia to end war in Yemen
- Thousands of migrants in caravan move toward border crossing on Mexico-Guatemala frontier
- Jamie Greubel Poser, 2014 Olympic bobsled medalist, retires
- Migrants in caravan turn back after moving toward border crossing on Mexico-Guatemala frontier
- University of Southern California has agreement in principle to pay $215 million settlement for USC gynecologist claims
- EU budget chief seeks to ease tensions with Italy
- Man charged with threatening senator has 1st court hearing
- $215M settlement proposed in alleged USC gynecologist abuse
- New technology only adds to baseball's culture of paranoia
- Return to sender: Postal union warns of fallout if US leaves
- Haiti police say officials suspected in killing of boy, 17
- Trump renews fiery immigration rhetoric as midterms near
- UN asks Sri Lanka to repatriate commander in Mali
- The Latest: 'Lynching' ad draws ethics complaint from GOP
- FANTASY PLAYS: Burning questions for Week 7 in football
- Britney Spears returns to Vegas with new residency in 2019
- Arkansas Supreme Court disqualifies term limits proposal
- Friend: Arizona man rescued from mine is amateur prospector
- Florida Panhandle medical care on life support after Michael
- The contrasts of Mexico's southern and northern borders
- US intelligence officials express concern about efforts by Russia, China, Iran to influence American voters, policy
- Hamilton fastest in wet 1st practice at US Grand Prix
- Army faces Miami of Ohio at Michie Stadium
- US worried by voter-influence efforts of Russia, China, Iran
- Migrants in caravan tear down border gate in Guatemala, rush toward border bridge into Mexico
- Unhappy Bayern Munich lashes out against media coverage
- Conmebol removes Wilmar Valdez from his FIFA Council role
- Venezuela's prosecutor rejects calls for independent probe
- Woman tied to Russian 'troll farm' charged in first federal case alleging foreign interference in 2018 midterm elections
- The Latest: Russian woman charged with US election-meddling
- The Jamal Khashoggi I knew: mentor, bridge between cultures
- WhatsApp tells companies to stop spam amid Brazil elections
- The Latest: Judge sets Feb. 8 sentencing for Manafort
- Martin Scorsese, Africa's flying doctors win awards in Spain
- League of Legends eyes US boost with 'Esports 101' show
- Who's hockey's best? McDavid, Matthews, Crosby stir debate
- Former Puerto Rico policeman sentenced for bank robbery
- Ohio boy, 2, who got early Christmas dies of brain cancer
- CEO of mining company tears into analysts during rant
- Chargers duo Rivers, Gates back in London 10 years later
- Warren boosts chances of keeping card at Andalucia Masters
- Gallagher steps out of seat of GMS Racing in Xfinity Series
- Trump again attacks O'Rourke, tweets he's 'a lightweight'
- CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall to leave USA Cycling at year's end
- Browns' Garrett complains about officiating after bad calls
- Greek champion AEK Athens docked 3 points for fan violence
- Jets' secondary will be down a few key players vs. Vikings
- Penn State pledge who died after hazing spurs new law
- Maryland asks Supreme Court to uphold law on drug pricing
- Uruguay passes law granting rights to trans people
- Reports: Dozens killed or wounded in east Syria airstrikes
- The Latest: Sessions warns against Chicago police reforms
- Manafort to be sentenced in February; appears in wheelchair
- Oldest Brazilian fossil found in debris of National Museum
- Candid candidate voluntarily airs dirty laundry
- Doctor says Maradona needs prostheses on his knees
- New tax break rules for 'opportunity zone' investors
- California rejects plea to pump brakes on pot deliveries
- Idaho, environmental group settle mine pollution lawsuit
- Buffalo Catholic Diocese acknowledges federal inquiry
- Prosecutors: Bill Cosby's bid for new trial is 'meritless'
- 'Huge win' for sex assault victims, says California victim
- Beckham doesn't like losing, questions on owner or H2O
- Unstoppable Jovic nets 5 as Frankfurt routs Duesseldorf 7-1
- Trump wants to cut red tape, hasten water projects in West
- Bengals, Chiefs could be missing key players to injuries
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Dembele and Depay score against Nimes as Lyon moves into 3rd
- Procter & Gamble and AmEx climb while AIG and DowDuPont dip
- US goals in Afghanistan seem ever more distant after attack
- US tries to stop youth climate lawsuit days before trial
- Chicago man charged with using social media for terrorists
- Sproles among several Eagles out Sunday with injuries
- UN asks Sri Lanka to repatriate commander in Mali
- Alleged MS-13 members charged with murder in 2 deaths
- BC-GLF--CJ Cup Scores
- BC-GLF--LPGA Shanghai Scores
- Spanish sensation Alaves wins at Celta to take league lead
- Freese leads off for Dodgers with Brewers LHP Miley on mound
- The Latest: Man gets life for Walmart shooting that killed 3
- APNewsBreak: Kickoff fair catches not catching on
- Answers sought in deaths of couple found in Grand Canyon
- Ex-Navy commander gets more than 2 years in bribery case
- Pastor talks of breakdown in Turkey, but also forgiveness
- India: Scores dead as train plows into revelers at religious festival
- Macedonian lawmakers back North Macedonia name change
- UK grooming gang jailed for sexual abuse of young girls
- Sieren's China: Speaking Mandarin on Mars
- Switzerland, Victorinox settle Swiss Army perfume dispute
- Marie Antoinette's jewels go on display ahead of London auction
- Poland's PiS nationalists face test in local election battles
- EU spells out Italy budget plan concerns
- Is Google selling out for access to China's massive tech market?
- US official: Trump likely to meet with Kim early next year
- San Antonio approves $450M Alamo redevelopment project
- Patagonia endorses Democrats Tester, Rosen in Senate races
- Hackers breach HealthCare.gov system, get data on 75,000
- Fitch raises Cyprus' credit rating to investment grade
- Saudi state-run news agency quotes prosecutors as saying that Jamal Khashoggi was killed in Saudi Consulate in a fight
- Dunlap, Quinn share lead in Champions playoff opener
- US government seeks to recover painting stolen by Nazis
- Assange presses Ecuador to grant basic rights under asylum
- Playing Trump's game in culture war a losing Dems' strategy
- Saudi state-run news agency quotes prosecutors as saying 18 Saudis held as suspects in Jamal Khasoggi's death
- Housing official caught up in dispute with Interior resigns
- Saudi state-run news agency says "the kingdom expresses its deep regret" over the slaying of writer Jamal Khashoggi
- Saudi state-run media: King Salman has proposal to restructure kingdom's intelligence services after Khashoggi killing
- Man who posed as Uber driver convicted of rape, sentenced
- AP Source: Raiders RB Lynch to miss month with groin injury
- Alaska Gov. Bill Walker suspends re-election bid, three days after his lieutenant governor resigned
- Isner needs final-set tiebreaker to reach Stockholm semis
- Heart transplant program changes chief after patient deaths
- Saudi state-run news agency says royal court adviser close to crown prince fired in wake of Jamal Khashoggi killing
- Alaska governor suspends re-election bid
- Big numbers of Central Americans arriving at Arizona border
- The Latest: Supreme Court stalls youth climate change case
- Bering Sea village will be first counted in 2020 US Census
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Aching Astros miss chance to repeat after ALCS defeat
- Ex-jockey Valenzuela pleads guilty to domestic violence
- Larson denied appeal of rules violation from Talladega
- The Latest: Trump supporters line up to see him in Arizona
- Gillibrand cancels debate over Charter Communications strike
- Logano earns pole for elimination race at Kansas Speedway
- Plane makes emergency landing on Southern California freeway
- Crowd of 50,000-plus will watch Minnesota's last home game
- Train mows down crowd at India festival, at least 58 dead
- Trump says he wants to talk to Saudi crown prince before next steps, calls it 'very important' that they made arrests
- Trump says he'd prefer 'some form of sanction' on Saudi Arabia after journalist's death, wants to protect arms sale
- Unburied fetuses, other bodies found in second funeral home
- For 1st time, Saudis say Jamal Khashoggi was killed in consulate
- The erosion of democracy in Hong Kong offers a stark warning to Taiwan
- Trump's national security adviser heads to Moscow
- Walker leads Hornets to 120-88 rout over Magic
- Silenced forever: Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi is dead
- Kamala Harris in South Carolina: 'Fight for ... who we are'
- 1 dead, dozens hurt after tour bus, pickup truck collide
- LeVert's basket gives Nets 107-105 win over Knicks
- Caris LeVert lifts Nets past Knicks, 107-105
- Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove has abdominal surgery.
- Huberdeau, Panthers beat Capitals for first win of season
- Polls open in Afghanistan's parliamentary elections, protected by thousands of Afghan forces
- Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points, Raptors beat Celtics 113-101
- Mirotic, Davis push Pelicans past Kings, 149-129
- Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging
- Voting begins in Afghan parliamentary polls despite threats
- Victims IDed as Hurricane Michael recovery effort drags on
- Butler leads T-wolves with 33 points in 131-123 win vs. Cavs
- Suter has winning goal, 2 assists as Wild beat Stars 3-1
- First F-16V jet arrives at air base in central Taiwan
- A look at Afghanistan's parliamentary elections
- Temple, Jackson Jr. lead Grizzlies past Hawks 131-117
- Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks beat Pacers 118-101
- Europe, Japan send spacecraft on 7-year journey to Mercury
- Mega Millions numbers for $1B jackpot announced
- Taiwan athletes win 6 medals at Youth Olympic Games in Argentina
- Japan deepens Southeast Asian ties with airmen program
- Tarasova-Morozov win Skate America pairs short program
- Girl dies after court allows more time on life support
- Today in History
- Today in History
- 'We are hungry!" Migrants wail at Mexico-Guatemala border
- Through Friday, October 19, 2018
- Silenced forever: Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi is dead
- Postseason Baseball Glance
- Aguilar, Brewers beat Dodgers 7-2, send NLCS to Game 7
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Rinaldo scores in 3rd, Predators beat Flames 5-3
- Trump: Saudi arrests in Khashoggi death 'a good first step'
- Alaska's independent governor drops re-election bid
- Trump's campaign mode revives fiery immigration talk
- Huberdeau helps Panthers beat Capitals for 1st win
- The Latest: Small explosion frightens voters in Afghanistan
- Clippers beat Thunder 108-92 for 1st win of season
- Autumn Tiger on the rampage: 34 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan next week
- Russian woman charged in first 2018 election meddling case
- Saudis blame 'fistfight' for Jamal Khashoggi's death
- In full campaign mode, Trump calls Dems 'too extreme'
- Attack in Afghanistan is a reminder of formidable task
- Jerebko, Durant lead Warriors past Jazz 124-123
- Dems struggle with Trump's approach to culture war
- IS frees 6 hostages in exchange with Syrian government
- The Latest: Amnesty official says Saudi probe questionable
- Kamala Harris: Midterms a fight for 'the best of who we are'
- Koepka keeps alive chances for No 1, leads by 4 in SKorea
- LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Brewers in Game 7 of NLCS, Red Sox wait
- Taiwan indigenous musician sounds clarion call for cultural, environmental well-being
- Dovizioso grabs pole for Japanese MotoGP, Marquez sixth
- Taiwan’s Taichung National Theater recognized by Japan’s Good Design Award 2018
- Texas could be Ferrari's last stand in 2018
- Best Solution and Northern Ireland jockey win Caulfied Cup
- Osaka set for showdown against Stephens at WTA Finals
- CTBC Bank ATM crash in Taiwan cleared of hacking and malware infections
- Africa's youngest billionaire free 9 days after abduction
- Italy brushes off downgrade as it plans EU budget response
- Sri Lanka 273-7 in 4th ODI vs. England
- Ciganda fires 67 to share lead at LPGA Shanghai
- China fails to provide fixes for affected Taiwan firms amid trade war
- Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues
- Taiwan independence rally attracts thousands of protestors in Taipei
- Ex-India state official: Most train victims migrant workers
- King joins Tongan fans in 34-16 defeat to Australia
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - October 20
- Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion after no winning ticket sold in Friday night's drawing
- The top 10 largest US Jackpots
- US expected to dispatch warships to pass through Taiwan Strait
- Central Taiwan Science Park posts high sales growth
- Afghanistan election: Multiple blasts reported at Kabul polling stations
- Australia ruling coalition to be forced into minority gov't
- Russian deputy foreign minister denounces US trolling case
- South Africa highway crash kills at least 27, including kids
- Thousands of pro-independence demonstrators rally in Taiwan
- Rights groups warn Ethiopia against return to repression
- Ex-Interpol leader’s wife: “Everybody in China is at risk”
- Turkish ruling party official says Turkey "will never allow a cover-up" in case of killed Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi
- Cyprus takes in 29 Syrian migrants departing from Lebanon
- The Latest: 11 injured in Madrid when migrants try to escape
- Sunset spectacle set to illuminate Taiwan’s Kaohsiung on Nov. 11
- Anti-Brexit protest in London calls for second referendum
- 3 charged in southern France extremist attack
- Head of Turkish-Arab media group calls for punishment for "authority that gave the orders" in killing of Saudi writer
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Terror charges against Sri Lankan in Australia dropped
- Solar windows invented in Taiwan shine on international stage
- Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6B, thanks to worsening odds
- Taiwan Yushan Forum attendees amazed by agenda booklet illustrations
- The Latest: Trump, Biden scheduled to campaign in Nevada
- Kasatkina beats Jabeur to win Kremlin Cup
- Snake names honor Darwin, fire god, Louisiana professor
- Bangladesh looks for hidden depth in ODI series vs Zimbabwe
- Two Taiwanese citizens under investigation for attempted marijuana import
- The Jamal Khashoggi I knew: mentor, bridge between cultures
- Moscow blocks commemoration of Stalin victims at city square
- The Latest: London mayor joins march for new Brexit vote
- Trump space force plan is grounded in real needs but hazy
- Real Madrid loses again after its worst scoring drought
- Chinese broadens its propaganda drive to heartland America
- Police says suicide bomber strikes election polling station in Afghan capital Kabul, casualties reported
- Chinese broadens its propaganda drive to heartland America
- The Latest: Migrants wait to cross border with Mexico
- Mourinho melee as United concedes late at Chelsea
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Coming clean: Public embrace for celeb addicts offers hope
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- England wins 4th ODI, secures series vs. Sri Lanka
- Family, friends remembering Cape Cod shark attack victim
- Roma falls to surprise 2-0 defeat to 10-man Spal in Serie A
- Luxembourg Open Results
- DPP holds parallel Taiwan independence march in Kaohsiung
- Bayern ends winless streak, Dortmund continues to impress
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Goerges wins Luxembourg final and 2nd WTA title of the year
- Questions and answers about state of the US-Mexico border
- Immunotherapy scores a first win against some breast cancers
- Box-office Mourinho center of attention again in EPL
- Watford end 5-match winless run in EPL at Wolves' expense
- Bernie Sanders back in South Carolina amid multistate blitz
- Southampton fails to score again, holds Bournemouth to draw
- Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas, Oklahoma panhandles
- Hart endures tough return to Man City as Burnley routed 5-0
- Tropical Storms Willa and Vicente swirling off Mexico
- Enthusiasts re-enact bloody 19th-century Battle of Leipzig
- Lamela earns Tottenham 1-0 win at West Ham in Premier League
- Former Dutch prime minister Wim Kok dies at age 80
- Lopetegui booed as Madrid suffers worst scoring drought
- Bubble drivers have high hopes for Kansas elimination race
- Cardiff beats Fulham 4-2 for first EPL win, moves off bottom
- Sri Lanka to recall peacekeeping commander on UN request
- BC-GLF--Andalucia Valderrama Masters Scores
- Warren ancestry highlights how tribes decide membership
- Even without Neymar, French leader PSG routs Amiens 5-0
- Newcastle drops to last in EPL after losing to Brighton 1-0
- Kremlin Cup Results
- European Open Results
- Stockholm Open Results
- Body found in Texas lake was of woman missing days earlier
- The Latest: Alaska governor seeks to boost Begich's odds
- Gulbis beats Isner to reach Stockholm Open final
- Top seed Edmund faces Monfils for ATP Antwerp title
- Detroit police find 63 fetuses in funeral home amid probe
- Minnesota frozen food company recalls pork, chicken products
- Biden rallies union for Democrats in tight Nevada races
- Pizza shop makes 225-mile delivery for cancer patient
- Marvel universe a slice smaller with Luke Cage cancellation
- Salah scores in Liverpool's 1-0 win at Huddersfield in EPL
- Landslide sweeps away family of 4 in northern Nicaragua
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Vettel fastest in last practice at US Grand Prix
- A timeline of Saudi statements on the killing of Khashoggi
- Is there interference in the 2018 US midterm elections?
- Solder hopes he can help Giants salvage season
- Chargers RB Gordon questionable for Sunday's game vs. Titans
- Toronto-to-Boston flight diverted to Albany, lands safely
- Messi leaves Barcelona match with right elbow injury
- Trump says he will pull US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, says Moscow violating it
- Voracek puts Flyers ahead, defense shines in win over Devils
- Trump says US will pull out of intermediate range nuke pact
- Jets release injured WR Pryor, sign Burnett
- Saudi Khashoggi saw Turkey as base for a new Middle East
- Latest communal violence in central Nigeria kills 55
- Grady Jarrett cleared to return after missing 2 games
- Dodgers top lineup with lefties against Brewers for Game 7
- 10 days after hurricane, football offers a welcome escape
- Barcelona says Lionel Messi has broken a bone in his right arm and will be sidelined for about three weeks
- 64-year-old Jay Haas leads Champions playoff opener
- 'Dark day' as Congolese rebels kill 2 health agents fighting deadly Ebola outbreak, health minister says
- Russia's Tarasova, Morozov wins Skate America pairs title
- Kawhi Leonard sits for Raptors on 2nd night of back-to-back
- 'Dark day': Congo rebels kill 2 health agents fighting Ebola
- Thousands rally against leading Brazilian candidate
- Nemechek drives away from Hemric for first Xfinity win
- Boston's Chris Sale 'back to normal,' ready for World Series
- German defense minister names Mongolian horse 'true friendship' as Asia tour starts
- No. 6 Michigan beats No. 24 Michigan State 21-7
- Italy sends police to French border after alleged migrants returned
- NASCAR XFINITY-Kansas Lottery 300 Results
- Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano rides 5,000th winner
- Skinner scores 3 to lead Sabres to 5-1 win over Kings
- Trump hopes to pick UN ambassador from 5 candidates
- Royal Navy's 932-foot HMS Queen Elizabeth visits New York
- UK firms ready to trigger Brexit safety plans 'by Christmas'
- Lynn says she's better after illness sent her to hospital
- Backup goalie Brossoit, balanced Jets top Coyotes 5-3
- About 2,000 migrants who crossed river into Mexico vote in show of hands to re-form caravan, continue march northward
- Skinner's hat trick leads Sabres over struggling Kings
- Actress Selma Blair say she has been diagnosed with MS
- Hayward sitting out against Knicks to rest sore ankle
- Wolves rest Butler for Dallas trip, 2nd game of back-to-back
- Knicks rookie Knox leaves game with apparent ankle injury
- NBA vet Willie Reed goes No. 1 overall in G League draft
- 5 ways Taiwan can increase international tourism without building theme parks and casinos
- Taiwan to make referendum day public holiday
- Tournament host Sergio Garcia leads at Valderrama
- Melting glacier in China draws tourists, climate worries
- Oladipo scores 25 points to lead Pacers past Nets 132-112
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Harbaugh has Michigan in contention
- With no Leonard, Lowry leads Raptors past Wizards 117-113
- Kane, Crawford lead Blackhawks to 4-1 win over Blue Jackets
- Redick caps big game with late 3, 76ers beat Magic 116-115
- O'Reilly, Allen lead Blues past Maple Leafs 4-1
- Jayson Tatum scores 24 points, Celtics edge Knicks 103-101
- Nyquist scores winner in OT, Red Wings beat Panthers 4-3
- Walker scores 39, Hornets survive Heat rally 113-112
- Stone sends Senators past Canadiens 4-3 in overtime
- Griffin, Smith lead Pistons over Bulls 118-116
- Granlund scores in OT, Wild beat Lightning 5-4
- Los Angeles Dodgers advance to face Boston Red Sox in World Series, beating Milwaukee 5-1 in Game 7 for 23rd NL pennant
- Dodgers beat Brewers in Game 7, face Red Sox in World Series
- Dodgers-Red Sox: Rich histories, but little crossover
- Youngsters Doncic, Smith lead Mavs past Wolves 140-136
- Tatum helps Celtics hold off Knicks
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- No. 2 Ohio State stumbles at Purdue, gets blown out 49-20
- Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets past Suns 119-91
- Today in History
- CPC 95 unleaded found substandard, measures taken to control damage
- Brewers' bullpen runs out of gas in Game 7 loss to Dodgers
- Tropical Storm Willa could become hurricane off Mexico coast
- Migrant caravan re-forms in Mexico, members vow to reach US
- Philippine police: Gunmen kill 9 people who occupied farm
- Lillard has 29 and Portland beats San Antonio 121-108
- Trump says US will pull out of intermediate range nuke pact
- Chaotic, bloody Afghan parliamentary elections enter 2nd day
- Cody Bellinger wins NLCS MVP award for Dodgers
- After grandma's death, Urias helps Dodgers to World Series
- The Latest: 2 suspects charged in Georgia officer's slaying
- Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has right knee surgery
- Sunny weather forecast for Taiwan from now to Oct. 23: CWB
- Explore contemporary photography from Taiwan and around the world at Taipei Photo
- Fleury earns 408th career win, Golden Knights top Ducks 3-1
- 2 men charged in Georgia officer's shooting death
- Saros makes 31 saves as Predators blank Oilers 3-0
- Andrade beats Kautondokwa for WBO middleweight title
- 2 men charged in Georgia officer's shooting death
- Horvat scores in overtime, Canucks top Bruins 2-1
- Coal mine accident in eastern China leaves 22 trapped
- Burns scores 1st of season in Sharks' 4-1 win over Islanders
- Fight in LeBron's home Lakers debut, 124-115 loss to Houston
- China says top Macau official plunges to death in fall
- Andrade wins WBO middleweight title with unanimous decision
- The Latest: Police: 2 men in car when Georgia officer shot
- Through Saturday, October 20, 2018
- Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen reaches badminton singes final in Denmark
- Taylor doing it all for Dodgers in World Series return
- Brooks Koepka has golf's top ranking with win in South Korea
- Marquez wins Japanese MotoGP to secure championship title
- Trump says he needs to learn more on slain Saudi writer
- Birth of a new Ukrainian church brings fears of violence
- 'Dark day': Congo rebels kill 2 health agents fighting Ebola
- Taiwanese films win big in Hong Kong Chinese documentary festival
- Israeli official: Netanyahu delays West Bank demolition plan
- Local vote in Poland tests support for ruling nationalists
- The Latest: EU wants probe into Saudi's death to continue
- Australia PM says business as usual despite minority gov't
- Women struggle to survive Greece's notorious refugee camp
- Utility back Hodge out of Wallaby tour with broken ankle
- Palestinian protest icon goes from jail cell to VIP suite
- Meghan's tour schedule in Australia cut after hectic start
- Afghan officials say roadside bomb kills 11 civilians on second day of parliamentary elections
- 3 rebels killed in Kashmir, 35 hurt amid anti-India clashes
- Canada faces marijuana shortage just 4 days after legalization
- The Latest: Roadside bomb kills 11 in Afghanistan
- BC-GLF--CJ Cup Scores
- India wins toss, to bowl in 1st ODI vs West Indies
- Avalanche beat Hurricanes 3-1 on 2 goals by Landeskog
- Kang finishes strong to win LPGA Shanghai by 2 strokes
- Taiwanese man ordered to pay ex-girlfriend NT$600,000 for years of abuse
- Kid-sized Tesla Model S to tour Taiwan
- Russians denounce Trump's intended nuke treaty withdrawal
- Congo rebels kill 13, abduct a dozen children in community at center of deadly Ebola outbreak
- China’s GDP growth rate hits 10-year low, Beijing left with less room for maneuver in trade war
- Scottish leader pulls out of media event featuring Bannon
- Kurdish party behind referendum wins regional polls in Iraq
- Taihu Brewing launches craft beer with blank label to support equality
- Suspected militants kill 3 workers in Egypt's Sinai
- Afghanistan elections: People shut out by chaos and violence return to vote
- Maldives' top court dismisses outgoing president's petition
- Young Catholics urge Vatican to issue inclusive LGBT message
- Agent says Usain Bolt has contract offer, coach not aware
- Keisuke Honda scores in A-League debut before 40,500 fans
- Ferry collides with yachts, runs aground on Isle of Wight
- Author Murakami: Joy of writing is to start not knowing end
- Swedish prosecutors indict woman who blocked deportation
- Ethiopian marathoner who made Rio protest returns from exile
- Firefighter dies as flooding hits southern Spain
- Taiwan's railway administration says 17 people have been killed and 101 injured after a train derailed.
- Taiwan train derailment kills 17, injures 101
- 1 migrant dead, 200 others climb fence into Spanish enclave
- Svitolina defeats Kvitova to win first match at WTA Finals
- Egypt's Olympic body ratifies sanctions on Zamalek chief
- UK defense minister backs Trump move to exit nuclear pact
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Breaking News: 18 killed after train derails in Taiwan's Yilan County
- Forecasters say newly formed Hurricane Willa growing rapidly, could hit Mexican coast by midweek
- Jordan cancels part of peace agreement with Israel
- Man dies after blowing up train ticket machine in Germany
- The Latest: Britain backing Trump on US-Russia arms treaty
- Most UK firms to trigger Brexit safety plans 'by Christmas'
- Chargers' Gordon (hamstring) out vs. Titans in London
- Honduran migrants who crossed into Mexico have started marching again toward the US border
- The Latest: Death toll rises to 18 as Taiwan train derails
- The Latest: Growing migrant caravan renews march to US
- Brexit minister urges UK Conservatives to unite behind May
- Cybersecurity 'Paul Revere' touts adversarial model
- Coalition airstrike targets mosque used by Islamic State
- What is the Orthodox Church?
- Taiwan train accident leaves several dead, many injured
- Rescued migrants in limbo while waiting for resettlement in Germany
- Chinese rescuers rush to save trapped coal miners
- Cybersecurity pioneer Wysopal on startup lessons
- Student threatens teacher with fake gun outside Paris
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Monitor: Blast in Syria's rebel-held Idlib kills 3
- Khachanov beats Mannarino in 55 minutes to win Kremlin Cup
- Nearly 36 miles of pipeline replaced after gas explosions
- Who follows Speaker Ryan? Battle for power looms in GOP
- Turkish president says he will announce details of Turkey's investigation into Saudi journalist's killing on Tuesday
- David Bell hired as Cincinnati Reds manager
- Climate fund approves $1B for projects in poor countries
- Crosses part of memorial for Texas school shooting victims
- Medicaid expansion becomes key issue in GOP-leaning states
- Siemens, GE vie for Iraq electricity contracts
- Wisconsin's Walker confronts dire political outlook
- US, Turkey to soon begin joint patrols in north Syria
- 5 dead in Costa Rica rafting accident
- Update: One American injured in Taiwan Yilan train derailment
- 'Halloween' scares up $77.5 million in ticket sales
- Hertha held by Freiburg after VAR overturns penalty award
- Garcia leads by 3 at Andalucia Masters, play resumes Monday
- Mega Millions players ponder how to spend record $1.6B prize
- Hertha held by Freiburg after VAR overturns penalty award
- Chargers withstand Titans' late rally, hold on for 20-19 win
- 10,000 protest in German city against anti-migrant group
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus feted for career achievement in comedy
- Berizzo under pressure after Bilbao winless run hits 7 games
- Brad Ausmus named new manager of Los Angeles Angels
- Logano on the pole as elimination race at Kansas begins
- Montpellier up to 3rd place after win; Saint-Etienne draws
- The Latest: Bills RB McCoy injured during opening drive
- Everton wins 3rd straight EPL game with late goals vs Palace
- Top ex-Albanian official arrested on suspicion of corruption
- Trump scolded for praising Republican who slammed reporter
- Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame top latest AP Top 25; Ohio State drops to No. 11, No. 25 Appalachian St ranked for 1st time
- Ryanair under fire over racist incident on flight
- Jennifer Garner plays with Arkansas kids at health center
- AP Top 25: Clemson back to 2; App State ranked for 1st time
- Buses collide in eastern Pakistan, 19 killed
- Houston company recalls salad with chicken products
- Kemba Walker off to a flying start for Hornets
- Exit poll: Pro-EU opposition candidate for Warsaw mayor wins local election
- Brewers look to bright future after NLCS loss to Dodgers
- Exit poll: Poland's ruling conservatives win elections for provincial councils
- Titans have no regrets over 2-point conversion attempt
- Thousands in Brazil rally in support of candidate Bolsonaro
- Kayes hits 144 as Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- The Latest: Exit poll: Pro-EU candidate wins Poland vote
- Tsitsipas wins Stockholm Open, 1st Greek to claim ATP title
- The Latest: Logano wins 1st stage at Kansas Speedway
- USA's Hubbell and Donohue win Skate America ice dance
- The Latest: 11 migrants, trafficker injured in Greece crash
- Richard Violette Jr., horse trainer and advocate, dies at 65
- Official: 6 shot near Florida stadium, appears gang-related
- Raikkonen wins US Grand Prix as Hamilton F1 title bid denied
- US general shot in last week's Taliban attack
- AP source: NBA investigating Lakers-Rockets dustup
- Arkansas shelter: Dogs injured after break-in for dogfight
- Beloved in Boston, Roberts returns for World Series with LA
- Garth Brooks' concert at Notre Dame success despite weather
- Cousins, Murray lift Vikings past Darnold, Jets 37-17
- Atlanta United sets another season attendance record
- Brady throws 3 TDs, Patriots hang on to beat Bears 38-31
- Inter left counting the cost of 1-0 derby win against Milan
- Hurricane Willa strengthens into Category 3 storm as it heads for western Mexico
- F1 United States Grand Prix Results
- Austin wins playoff opener after closing 69
- Atlanta United scores 2 first-half goals, beats Chicago 2-1
- Wayne Rooney scores twice, DC United wraps up playoff spot
- Kljestan scores on PK in stoppage time, Orlando tops Crew
- PK gives Red Bulls 1-0 win over Union, shot at best record
- Piatti scores twice, Impact beats Toronto 2-0 to stay alive
- Poland's nationalist PiS party comes out on top in local elections
- Saudi Arabia says Jamal Khashoggi’s body is missing
- Hundreds of migrants scale Spanish enclave fence
- Atlanta United sets another MLS attendance record
- Panthers' Reid calls Jenkins 'sellout' in protest movement
- Special teams issues doom Bears against Patriots
- Verstappen provides late-lap thrills at US Grand Prix
- WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT
- Democrats eye revival of Russia probe if they win House
- AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking wheelchair, thesis up for sale
- Timbers clinch playoff berth with 3-0 win over RSL
- Gurley's 3 TDs lead Rams to 39-10 win vs 49ers and 7-0 start
- The Latest: Lisa Kudrow, Keegan-Michael Key at Twain awards
- Ibrahimovic scores in 5th straight, Galaxy top Minnesota 3-1
- Sporting KC beats Dallas 3-0, moves atop Western Conference
- Kerrigan's strip-sack, missed FG help 'Skins top 'Boys 20-17
- Mistakes undermine Browns again in close loss to Buccaneers
- Hurricane Willa has strengthened into an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm in Pacific off Mexico
- Brooks Koepka takes No. 1 spot, winning CJ Cup
- LAFC sets MLS record for points in inaugural season with 57
- Lodeiro's 3 assists help Sounders top Dynamo 3-2
- Rapids, Earthquakes play to scoreless draw
- Anaheim Ducks retire Hall of Fame scorer Paul Kariya's No. 9
- Parson resigning from CBS board for health reasons
- Rookie Young scores 35, Hawks rout LeBron-less Cavs 133-111
- Shooting at Mexico ex-cardinal's home leaves guard dead
- WWII resistance fighter who thwarted Nazi nuclear plan dies
- France: Teenager who pointed fake gun at teacher charged by police
- Warren took DNA test to help rebuild "trust in government"
- Blood donations urged after deadly train derailment in Taiwan's Yilan
- Kings top Thunder 131-120, ruin Westbrook's season debut
- Young has 35 points, Hawks rout Cavs 133-111
- Gaudreau, Hathaway score twice as Flames top Rangers 4-1
- Lightning beat Blackhawks 6-3, take 33 shots in 2nd
- 2 Koreas, US-led UN Command meet again at Koreas' border
- Lightning have 33-shot 2nd period, rout Blackhawks
- PM formally apologizes to Australian child sex abuse victims
- Geoffrey Rush's defamation trial against Sydney paper starts
- Rescuers search site after train crash killed 18 in Taiwan
- Single-track service resumed after 18 killed, 187 injured in NE Taiwan train derailment
- Kershaw works out in shorts on chilly night at Fenway
- Risto caps Buffalo Sabres' rally past Ducks for 4-2 victory
- China-backed hydropower dam 'death knell' for rare orangutan species in Indonesia
- Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying and Chou Tien-Chen take first and second places at Denmark Open finals
- Des Hasler returns to Brookvale as Manly coach
- Hernangomez's late block helps Nuggets beat Warriors 100-98
- Yang Ya-yi becomes Taiwan’s first player to win WTA Future Stars title
- Led by bench, Clippers hang on to beat Rockets 115-112
- Panthers rally with 21 fourth-quarter points to beat Eagles
- Harry and Meghan travel in different style on Australia tour
- Today in History
- 'Extremely dangerous' Cat 4 Hurricane Willa heads for Mexico
- Video shows moment Puyuma Express train flies off the tracks in Taiwan's Yilan
- For many Brazilians, election is picking 'lesser of evils'
- Asian stocks gain after Chinese assurances over slowdown
- Growing caravan of migrants pushes deeper into Mexico
- Messi injury means Coutinho, Dembele must step up for Barca
- Search on for 2nd suspect in fatal Georgia police shooting
- Both sides ignoring swing voters in hot Texas Senate race
- PSG's bid for another title is a procession after 10 matches
- Madrid needs win in Champions League, Ronaldo back at United
- Abe to bring business leaders to Beijing amid US trade spat
- Bengals struggle to keep up with high-flying Chiefs in loss
- This Week: Caterpillar and Amazon results, GDP estimate
- Japanese Nobel chemistry laureate Shimomura dies at 90
- Florida's culture clash pits Gillum against Trump voters
- Saudi king, crown prince call slain writer Khashoggi's son
- Taiwan is not for sale: foreign minister
- 140 kph speed of train suspected as cause of deadly derailment in Taiwan's Yilan
- Russia probe revival expected if Dems win House
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets a top award for comedy
- A look at interference in the 2018 US midterm elections
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Trump space force - a real need but hazy planning
- Khashoggi's killing threatens Trump dreams for Mideast peace
- GOP fight over leadership after November vote to be messy
- Chargers expect injured RB Gordon to return after bye week
- AP PHOTOS: Israeli bodybuilders compete in annual flex-off
- Brady, Patriots hang on against Bears, win fourth straight
- Defensive resurgence helps Colts blow out Bills 37-5
- Cousins, Vikings look to improve, even after blowout of Jets
- Bortles benched, Jaguars implode after 20-7 loss to Texans
- Young Taiwanese pianist Chen Kuan-wei earns award at German music competition
- 'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Willa aims for Mexico
- Browns lose another close one, this time to Buccaneers
- Except for one kick, Saints and Ravens are evenly matched
- Eagles back to underdogs after 21-17 loss to Panthers
- The Latest: Search ends, derailed train cars turned upright
- Lions climb to .500 by beating Dolphins 32-21
- 1st-place Skins look ahead to NYG after 20-17 win vs. Dallas
- Donald dominates in Rams 39-10 victory over 49ers
- Chiefs celebrating blowout of Bengals, impressive 6-1 start
- Anti-India strike shuts Kashmir amid anger over deaths
- The Latest: Germany presses for EU unity on Saudi Arabia
- UK's May pleads for support, says Brexit deal almost done
- Brexit deal '95 percent complete': Theresa May
- Center-left party to rule Bhutan after elections victory
- Borrego: Hiring female coaches shows NBA trending right way
- ICYMI in NFL Week 7: Kaepernick, social issues back in news
- Taiwan’s premier cycling trade fair to begin Oct. 31 in Taipei
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes near Port Hardy, Canada
- World Series Bark Park: Porcello's pup romps around Fenway
- FCA sells auto parts unit to Japanese firm; $7 billion deal
- Foreign investment in Taiwan surges 38% during Jan.-Sept. 2018
- Cora has put players 1st during Red Sox run to World Series
- Malta academic in Trump probe has history of vanishing acts
- Taiwan ER doctor provides train accident survival tips
- Asian stocks gain after Chinese assurances over slowdown
- Boat sinks off Turkish coast: 2 migrants killed, 20 rescued
- Zika outbreak in northern India state exceeds 100 cases
- Eva Husson interview: telling the story of Yazidi female fighters in ‘Girls of the Sun’ (1/2)
- Vote counting starts in Afghan elections, marred by violence
- Eva Husson interview: the constantly erased memory of female strength on screen (2/2)
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian who tried to stab a soldier
- Director-General of Taiwan Rail offers resignation following deadly train derailment
- Russian paper: Indicted Prigozhin ordered beatings, killing
- ATP disabled before deadly Puyuma Express derailment in Taiwan's Yilan County
- Massimo Carrera fired as Spartak Moscow coach
- China’s top liaison official in Macau was murdered: Guo Wengui
- Taiwan’ Investigation Bureau confirms intelligence pointing to Chinese intervention in Taiwan’s election
- OECD predicts unsustainable rise in use of raw materials
- Elon Musk says his transit test tunnel close to completion
- Drone capable of extracting data directly from typhoon eyes under development
- Troops in Cameroon's cities ahead of election announcement
- Foreign investors oversold NT$41.45 billion Oct.15-19
- Strikes begin to weigh on Ryanair's profits
- Taiwan’s largest solar park begins electricity production
- Italy set to defy EU and stick to budget proposal
- Norway hero behind WWII sabotage of Nazi plant dies at 99
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Philippine court rejects Duterte bid to have critic arrested
- US seeking to boost LNG exports to Japan, rest of Asia
- Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
- Hot coals blamed for damaging 7 cars in stadium lot
- Kremlin concerned over Trump's decision to leave arms treaty
- 2 Chinese immigrant women injured in Puyuma Express derailment in Taiwan
- EU gets budget letter from Italy, prepares answer
- Poland: Top court judges return from forced retirements
- At a glance: Execs bailing on Saudi 'Davos in the Desert'
- Slumping Newcastle posing 1 of Benitez's greatest challenges
- Hasbro, trying to find footing, posts weak 3Q
- NYPD suspends use of body camera model after one explodes
- Taiwan's China Airlines not excluding possibility of introducing A350-1000 aircraft
- Rangana Herath to retire after Galle test against England
- NBC hires Paul Azinger to replace Johnny Miller
- A hot dog? Firefighters rescue pet stuck in heating duct
- Russia to consider relaxing visas for Taiwanese businesspeople: Taiwan FM
- Death toll rises to 3 in China mining accident; 18 trapped
- Key moments surrounding the killing of Jamal Khashoggi
- Maldives court frees opposition leader convicted of bribery
- The Latest: EU urges Russia, US to preserve 1987 arms treaty
- Garcia wins rain-shortened Andalucia Valderrama Masters
- Guard accused of ignoring inmate suicide threat enters plea
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Germany presses for EU unity on Saudi Arabia arms exports
- Former NFL player Rae Carruth out of prison after 18 years
- Gladbach playing its part as Borussias light up Bundesliga
- Pakistani dies after immolation to protest police bribery
- 'Shark Tank' backs late 9/11 cleaner's idea, pitched by kids
- Medtronics co-founder dies in Hawaii at age 94
- Taiwan’s Sept. unemployment rate lowest for month in 18 years
- Indiana museum to tell story of basketball great Larry Bird
- Ex-PM of Croatia gets 2 ½ years for war profiteering
- Trump tweets US to begin 'cutting off, or substantially reducing' aid to Central American nations over migrant caravan
- Gravina elected president of Italian soccer federation
- Czech coach Pavel Hapal to take over Slovakian national team
- Trump says he's reducing Central American aid over migrants
- Flooding prompts boil-water notice for Austin, Texas
- The Latest: Trump vows aid cuts to Central America
- AP Exclusive: 2 rarely seen Hemingway stories coming out
- Michael Caine looks back in 'Blowing the Bloody Doors Off'
- Malta academic in Trump probe often vanishes after scandals
- In Oregon, a community responds to imprisonment of migrants
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Valencia back for Man United after operation on his mouth
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- Company gauges interest for boosting Dakota Access capacity
- The Latest: Services scheduled for slain Georgia officer
- Ronaldo keeps his focus, Juventus struggling to do the same
- Adjudicator upholds Nasir Jamshed's 10-year ban from cricket
- The Latest: Bosnian police block migrant march to Croatia
- Africa's oldest president, Cameroon's Paul Biya, easily wins 7th term as turnout plummets in separatist-hit regions
- Turkish crime-scene investigators arrive at car park where vehicle belonging to Saudi Consulate was found
- Health care companies, banks help pull US stocks lower
- Israeli farmers concerned about Jordan ending land lease
- Up in smoke: Hamas cracks down on Gaza drugs
- Vigil planned for missing Wisconsin teen, unseen for a week
- Case of Canadian serial killer to go directly to trial
- Bulgarian money counterfeiters busted by authorities
- Hurricane Willa grows to Category 5 force as it heads toward Mexican coast
- Stephens beats Osaka in 3 sets at WTA Finals
- Grisham takes readers on journey to Deep South in new novel
- Poland's ruling populists see power, appeal checked
- Israel says it finds Hezbollah outpost on Lebanon border
- The Latest: Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
- Marlins sign Mesa brothers; Cubans were free agents
- Taiwan military confirms two US warships sailing through Taiwan Strait
- Abbott uses skills as a master storyteller in 'Three Beths'
- US envoy to Syria visits northern town of Manbij
- Iran upholds death sentences for 2 convicted of fraud
- The on-court coaching debate trending in Singapore
- Macedonia: Lawmakers who backed new name get more security
- Liz Weston: How to save money on health care
- UK supermarket Morrisons faces payouts in data leak
- Democrat Pritzker gives $15M more for Illinois governor bid
- As Trump rails, US allies take lead in changing trade rules
- Afghan soldier fires on NATO troops, killing 1
- Fire returns inside Mourinho at Man United
- Canadian man accused of killing 4 says he's innocent
- Turkey, where Saudi writer died, has culture of surveillance
- Coast Guard: 1 dead after fall aboard Bahamas-bound cruise
- Restocked Kansas is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll, ahead of Kentucky, Gonzaga, Duke, Virginia
- Restocked Kansas nabs No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 preseason poll
- Pakistan honor killings haunting young women
- Madrid players behind Lopetegui after calls for change
- Victims of Iowa coach can still come forward, agent says
- UK official says airstrikes against Islamic State continue
- Saudi prince's future put to the test at investment forum
- Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6B, thanks to worsening odds
- What happens if you win Mega Millions' $1.6B jackpot?
- Hurricane Michael could sour Florida's tupelo honey harvest
- Police chief: Officer shoots and kills 18-year-old suspect wanted in fatal shooting of an Atlanta-area police officer
- Oakland mayor: Police won't ask applicants about sex assualt
- 3 missing after fishing boat fire off Baja California
- US warships pass through politically sensitive Taiwan Strait
- Former MLB star Dykstra pleads not guilty to threat charge
- The Latest: Caravan leaders deny any terrorists
- Clergy members allege discrimination in police division
- Study: Puerto Ricans in Florida after storm below 50,000
- Board urges Puerto Rico to implement tax, labor reforms
- World Series Game 1 to be cold one for Dodgers, Red Sox
- Los Angeles judge orders Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti to pay $4.85 million in back pay to lawyer
- Fury over reported federal plan targeting transgender people
- Judge: Michael Avenatti must pay $4.85M in ex-lawyer's suit
- Familiar 2016 figures deployed as midterms hit last 2 weeks
- Rowling, Tolkien, Austen novels vie for bragging rights
- The Latest: Ground search for Wisconsin girl to resume
- Chinese VP kicks off visit to Israel
- UN-AU envoy urges UN to consider action against Sudan rebel
- AP Exclusive: Sandra Day O'Connor withdraws from public life
- Furor over comments about shutting supreme court in Brazil
- Canadian man gets prison on US child enticement charges
- Man rescues kitten glued to busy road
- Young climate activists say their lawsuit should go to trial
- AP Interview: WADA says Russia critics harming doping fight
- Kushner takes wait-and-see approach to death of Saudi critic
- Family affair: Rebuilding Reds pick David Bell to lead them
- Russian woman mocks US charges of meddling in 2018 election
- Trump stumps for Sen. Cruz after icy relationship thaws
- Pizza deliveryman arrested at military base jailed again
- Desmond, Flanagan, Graney on Frick Award ballot
- Ronaldo defends himself against rape accusations
- PBS docuseries 'Native America' recreates world pre-1492
- Gazans scale back protest along Israeli frontier
- Trump says he's 'not satisfied' with what he's heard from Saudis on journalist's killing
- The Latest: Cora says David Price will start Game 2
- Billionaire Boys Club's Joe Hunt seeks cut in life sentence
- 'Wonder Woman' sequel pushed back to summer 2020
- US general visits troops fighting Islamic State in Syria
- Ruling paves way for referendum on contested Polish memorial
- Report: Darius Bazley signs $1M internship with New Balance
- 5 of the 6 killed in Utah highway crash were from Honduras
- Memorial to be dedicated to homecoming parade crash victims
- Trump wants to push middle-income tax cut through Congress
- Huge lottery prizes due to simple math, with a few surprises
- Wawrinka withdraws from Swiss Indoors as Cilic wins opener
- Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe joins exodus from Facebook
- Health workers in Congo's Ebola outbreak attacked weekly
- Hasbro and Axon slip while Fiat Chrysler and Jacobs climb
- Column: SHR will be hard-pressed to get 4 cars into finale
- Death of 2 US ski team members in avalanche spurs changes
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Sampdoria held to 0-0 home draw by Sassuolo
- Hurricane Willa weakens slightly, now Category 4 storm but still 'extremely dangerous' as it heads toward Mexico
- Gilberto Benetton, a founder of fashion brand, dies at 77
- Berlusconi names former Milan player Brocchi as Monza coach
- The Latest: Obama says Republicans sowed divisions in US
- Real Sociedad winless at home after 0-0 draw with Girona
- Amy Schumer took long way around to announce she's pregnant
- Police: Suicidal man parked outside hospital in Alaska
- Arsenal beats Leicester 3-1 for 10th straight win
- Business Highlights
- Netflix to borrow another $2B to pay its programming bills
- Bulgaria seizes fake banknotes in biggest raid for a decade
- German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia
- Prepare for a 'new Cold War' without INF, Russia analyst says
- Britain's May says divorce deal with EU almost done
- Jury deliberates fate of 3 men in college basketball scandal
- Obama rails against Republicans, rallies Democrats in Nevada
- The Latest: Michael Avenatti's former firm getting evicted
- CNN's Acosta calls for Trump to halt media attacks
- San Diego-to-Maui flight diverts to Oakland, lands safely
- The Latest: Man charged in Utah crash that killed 6 men
- World Series: How the Dodgers and Red Sox match up
- Early voting in Texas begins with lines, strong turnout
- Michigan-Michigan State spat spills into new week
- UK government accused of lack of action on Russian fake news
- Gutting it out: Game 1 starter Sale pitching for Series ring
- Bible Museum admits some of its Dead Sea Scrolls are fake
- Falcons wide receivers Sanu, Ridley active against Giants
- Dave Dave, who was set afire as boy, died of natural causes
- Florida man faces groping charge after flight from Houston
- Manny the Masher, Manny the Miscreant & Macho Manny
- UN humanitarian chief: 8.4 million Yemenis need urgent aid
- The Latest: Lawyer says case against deliveryman is weak
- Oregon bakery appeals fine for turning away lesbian couple
- South Korea vs. Japan: A classic in Asian Champions League
- Judge upholds verdict saying Monsanto's weed killer caused worker's cancer, but cuts $287 million award to $78 million
- The Latest: Cruz predicts Trump wins re-election in 2020
- Trump administration unveils health options for small firms
- Judge upholds Monsanto verdict, cuts award to $78 million
- Supreme Court blocks questioning of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross over decision to ask about citizenship on 2020 census
- Knee injury sidelines Buccaneers LB Alexander for season
- Supreme Court: Ross can't be questioned in census suit
- The Latest: Suicidal man in Alaska detained after standoff
- Bills brace for prime-time game versus Pats after latest dud
- 'Mavericks needed': McCain Institute wades into election
- Brexit drags up Northern Ireland's dark past
- China-US ties sinking amid acrimony over trade, politics
- Authorities: 2 charged in Kansas road-rage shooting of boy
- Russia says US is increasing nukes in military planning
- Lakers' Ingram grateful 4-game suspension wasn't harsher
- Rantanen scores twice, leads Avalanche past Flyers 4-1
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Leonard scores 22 points as Raptors rout Hornets 127-106
- Vucevic scores 24 with 12 rebounds as Magic hold off Celtics
- Taiwan's 'Power Lottery' jackpot soars to a whopping NT$1 billion
- 49ers safety Colbert likely out for season with ankle injury
- Falcons guard Fusco leaves game with right ankle injury
- Driver behind deadly derailment in Taiwan's Yilan detained on suspicion of negligence
- Wolves clamp down on defense in 101-91 win over Pacers
- Ferland, Martinook, Faulk send Hurricanes past Red Wings 3-1
- Rantanen scored twice, leads Avalanche past Flyers 4-1
- Giannis, Middleton hit late 3s, Bucks hold off Knicks
- Unbeaten LA Rams rolling behind Aaron Donald's dominance
- China opens mega-bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland
- Leonard helps Raptors rout Hornets
- Trouba scores in OT to lift Jets over Blues 5-4
- Jordan gets another double-double as Mavs top Bulls 115-109
- Bangladesh police arrest lawyer-publisher tied to opposition
- Registration for 2019 Tainan Ancient Capital International Marathon is now open
- Excessive speed named as cause of Taiwan train derailment
- Ryan throws for 379 yards, Falcons beat Giants 23-20
- Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies to 92-84 win over Jazz
- Today in History
- AP Explains: The growing migrant caravan on way to US border
- Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexico coast
- Walmart makes improvements to third-party marketplace
- Border Patrol agent's new trial in teen's killing to start
- New ground search for missing Wisconsin girl to start
- Prosecutor plans announcement on investigation of Indiana AG
- Typhoon Yutu not currently expected to head toward Taiwan
- Ellison abuse allegation fuels Minnesota GOP rival's bid
- Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in hot Fiji for 3-day visit
- Authorities: Explosive device found near George Soros' home
- China's artificial moon aims to replace streetlights, conserve energy and money
- Twitter removes accounts linked to Alex Jones, Infowars
- Democrat to debate with rare shot at governor's race win
- Breaking News: Magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
- Trump vilifies caravan, says he'll cut Central American aid
- Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant lead Warriors past Suns 123-103
- China emergency crews struggling to rescue 18 trapped miners
- Trump: 'I'm not satisfied' with accounts of Khashoggi death
- Morris has 28 and Wizards edge Blazers 125-124 in OT
- Ex-mayor convicted of selling office faces sentencing
- University of Utah on lockdown after report of shooting
- Cuomo, Molinaro to spar in NY gov race's only planned debate
- Ovechkin has 2 goals, 2 assists as Caps beat Canucks 5-2
- Trump escalates immigration rhetoric at rally to boost Cruz
- The McCain Institute is looking for a few good mavericks
- Science Says: Sex and gender aren't the same
- Anywhere but Washington: Why DC stories rarely film in DC
- Spurs rally to keep Lakers winless with LeBron, 143-142
- Trump refugee cuts slows resurgence of cities like Buffalo
- A look the number of refugee placements by metro area
- Inmates charged in 2 Ohio prison knife attacks
- The Latest: Police search for man they say killed student
- Saudi foreign minister promises truth from Khashoggi probe
- Want to run an Iraqi ministry? Apply online, PM says
- Asian shares tumble as Chinese growth concerns sink in
- Bolt excluded from Mariners practice until contract resolved
- Taiwan's CPC Corp. offering full refund, free gas for substandard fuel
- China opens Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge
- Fielding respecting but not fearing Canelo in title match
- Human Rights Watch: Palestinians crush dissent with torture
- Falcons go into bye week feeling better about themselves
- Odd call at odd time dooms Dallas in loss at Washington
- 2nd officer dies following deadly South Carolina attack
- Red Sox-Dodgers in '46 World Series? Not part of the program
- Saudi economic forum opens but many absent over Khashoggi
- Red Sox happy to be asleep at the ballpark
- Southeast Asia sees growing foreign investment amid trade war tensions
- Turkey says it would cooperate if UN, international bodies request independent investigation into writer's death
- Pedroia, Utley embrace elder role for Red Sox, Dodgers
- Quade Cooper signs Super Rugby deal with Melbourne Rebels
- The Latest: Turkey would cooperate with international probe
- Truck, van with smuggled petrol collide in Pakistan; 6 die
- Trump's adviser meets Russian defense minister in Moscow
- Team Light Wonder won NASA Hackathon in Taiwan with award of NT$80,000
- French police clear 1,800 migrants from camp near Dunkirk
- Top scientists warn of consequences of Brexit
- Prosecutors appeal in case against 2006 World Cup organizers
- Vietnam's National Assembly elects Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as president
- Philip Morris woos puff-happy Japan for post-smoking era
- Taiwan aviation sector set for continued growth: Boeing
- Systemic issues, poor maintenance to blame for deadly derailment in NE Taiwan: Scholar
- SKorea approves NKorea deals amid conservative opposition
- The Latest: Moscow wants to work with US on nonproliferation
- Turkey's nationalists cut alliance with Erdogan's party
- Dyson to build electric car in Singapore, snubbing UK
- UK gets public finances boost ahead of Brexit - report
- 400-year-old property records show the first town in Taiwan as a diverse society
- Queen Elizabeth II to host Dutch king and queen at palace
- Saud Arabia says officials at investment summit in Riyadh will be signing deals worth $50 billion
- Experts caution study on plastics in humans is premature
- Turkish president says Saudi officials planned murder of Saudi writer days before his death
- Turkey's president says Saudis used a "body double" as decoy after writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed
- Turkish president says Saudi authorities must reveal, regardless of rank, who planned killing of Saudi writer
- Turkish president says writer Khashoggi was victim of savage murder, says there can be no cover up
- Turkish president calls on Saudi king to allow 18 suspects in writer's killing to be tried in Turkish courts
- Turkish president says diplomatic immunity not "armor" for murder, says Vienna convention wouldn't allow it
- UBS takes back China travel warning issued to staff
- Morris Chang: Endeavors and hard work are critical to future of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
- Scientists discover what they say is oldest intact shipweck
- UN agency: migrant caravan includes people 'in danger'
- China’s Xi opens ‘world’s longest sea-crossing bridge’
- Migrants spend night in open near Bosnia-Croatia border
- India allows 'green' firecrackers for Diwali
- iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Naomi Kawase named to direct 2020 Tokyo Olympic documentary
- UK attorney general to consider case of far-right activist
- Iraq: Blast at market near Mosul kills 6, including 2 troops
- Norway police close probe into 2016 fatal crash
- The Latest: UN over 45,000 migrants reached Spain this year
- Driver behind derailment in Taiwan's Yilan admits fault, waives legal counsel
- The Latest: Vigil held for missing Wisconsin girl
- Taiwan transfers 6 aid projects from former ally to Nicaragua
- French media calls on Macron not to close palace press room
- Zimbabwe opposition leader seeks dialogue on economic crisis
- Issue of married Catholic priests gains traction under pope
- Vietnamese woman throws shoe at congressional delegation in protest of land compensation
- Fetal remains found at 3rd funeral home in Michigan
- J&J moves to buy Japanese cosmetic products company
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- BMW to recall 1.6 million vehicles worldwide over fire risk
- Egypt arrests author, publisher over book on economy
- McDonald's puts up some supersized 3Q numbers
- Business writer William D. Cohan writing book on GE decline
- Hamburger SV fires coach after poor results in 2nd division
- German man convicted of poisoning baby food to extort money
- Jury picks life sentence for Arkansas man convicted in death
- China’s interference in Taiwan election disgusts people of Taiwan: MAC
- Excerpts from Turkish president's speech on writer's death
- Diddy pledges $1 million to new Bronx charter school
- Weary migrants still far reaching US border
- Can religious leaders help keep Kabul's water flowing?
- Trump presidency inspires wave of books on impeachment
- Atletico out to stop Dortmund, Barcelona missing Messi
- Israeli marks 70th anniversary of 1st diplomatic outpost
- Global Forecast-Asia
- French film star Catherine Deneuve receives Japanese award
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Dow plunges more than 400 points; global market turmoil spreads after major declines in Europe, Asia
- Deputy chief of IS-linked group in Somalia killed: Officials
- Julia Roberts, Constance Wu celebrated at InStyle Awards
- The Latest: AP source: Soros device had bomb 'components'
- Markets Right Now: Stocks plunge in early trading
- European Commission rejects Italy's 2019 draft budget over excessive spending.
- Apple offers a range of iPhones, from $450 to $1,100
- Lawsuit filed over highway shutdown during pipeline protest
- EU rejects Italy's budget, raising stakes in dispute
- Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer's'
- Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill faces no criminal charges in alleged drunken groping of female colleagues at party
- The Latest: Indiana AG not charged in alleged groping
- Are you afraid of your college debt?
- Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
- Thieves break into California office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy
- Saudi crown prince makes brief appearance at high-profile investment conference in Riyadh, no remarks
- US stocks tumble in early trade after global markets slide
- Japan's government says a man believed to be a Japanese journalist missing in Syria has been released and is in Turkey
- Morocco: Speed cited as cause of derailment, driver detained
- Key moments surrounding the killing of Jamal Khashoggi
- Japan: Man believed to be missing journalist in Syria freed
- The Latest: Chief Justice 'saddened' by O'Connor diagnosis
- A GOP favorite faces a Democratic groundbreaker in Vermont
- Wozniacki gets 1st win at this year's WTA Finals
- Esport betting platform gets license for video game gambling
- Mnuchin announces sanctions against 9 individuals
- Atlanta United coach Martino leaving at end of MLS season
- The Latest: University of California workers start strike
- Desperate & duped? GoFundMe means big bucks for dubious care
- Michigan inmate's deal to reveal remains included Xbox
- Hungary's Orban says EU elections are decisive for migration
- Man's lethal injection fight may lead him to electric chair
- US stealth bomber lands in Colorado after emergency
- Review: Ty Segall's 'Fudge Sandwich' is full of fun covers
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- World Series at bat: Red Sox's Sale vs Dodgers' Kershaw
- Syria wheat production hits lowest level in 29 years
- The Latest: Pomeranz, Alexander added to Series rosters
- Carsen Edwards of Purdue headlines preseason AP All-America men's hoops team; voting tie puts sixth player on team
- Gilberto Benetton, co-founder of clothing brand, dies
- Free speech 'under increasing threat' in South Asia
- Polish President Andrzej Duda calls for stop to Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
- INF Treaty: Would US dropout begin an arms race with China?
- 'Black Panther' costume designer to receive career award
- After making a hit, 'Making a Murderer' returns with more
- Puerto Ricans fight for insurance money a year after Maria
- Purdue's Edwards headlines preseason AP All-America team
- Trump taps ex-Monsanto executive to lead wildlife agency
- About 15,000 strike at University of California hospitals
- Austin boil-water notice could last weeks, official says
- The Latest: Migrant caravan pauses, honoring man who died
- Sri Lanka wins 5th ODI but England wins series 3-1
- New Puerto Rico fiscal plan OK'd; governor says too austere
- Connecticut high court: Police must release writings, other belongings of Newtown school shooter
- US health chief says number of overdose deaths leveling off after years of increases driven by opioid epidemic
- US health chief says overdose deaths leveling off
- Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
- Chinese VP Wang meets Israeli, Palestinian officials
- Sandy Hook shooter's belongings ordered released to public
- London imam's terror conviction upheld, while 2 counts nixed
- Poland awards Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia
- A year into #MeToo, what's next for the movement?
- San Antonio to get Okin BPS headquarters, 1,400 new jobs
- AP sources: Giants trade cornerback Eli Apple to Saints
- AP All-America Watch: Sooner Heisman hopeful, FSU sackmaster
- Ashes, ashes, at every major league ballpark
- Angelina Jolie seeks support for Venezuelan refugees
- A glance at the 1987 nuclear arms pact Trump intends to dump
- Stampede at railroad station kills 2, injures 17 in India
- Police video captures Oklahoma suspect stealing patrol car
- Column: Koepka's biggest feat as No. 1 is getting there
- Bid to illegally import moose antlers lands Canadian in rut
- Second MOVE member freed on parole in death of officer
- The Latest: Sunday funeral for slain South Carolina officer
- Lions tours shortened as English rugby calendar restructured
- Cosby judge rejects bid for new trial, sentencing hearing
- Yahoo to pay $50M, other costs for massive security breach
- Seeking to remove MLK sculpture that doesn't look like him
- Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen at Gaza protest
- Bolton says Russia hurt itself by meddling in US vote
- Missouri judge clarifies ruling on voter photo ID law
- The Latest: Jury selection begins in border agent trial
- US defender O'Hara to miss 8-12 weeks after ankle surgery
- Excitement, security builds ahead of World Series in Boston
- FANTASY PLAYS: Waiver adds for Week 8 in fantasy football
- San Francisco to allow noncitizens to vote for school board
- Mourinho walks to Old Trafford amid heavy traffic
- Champions league: Bayern made to work for 2-0 win over AEK
- The Latest: Mexican state tells shops to shut ahead of Willa
- Police: Girl confined to small basement room with alarm
- Washington DC to investigate Catholic sexual abuse
- Valencia's struggles continue in draw with Young Boys
- EPA proposes scaling back cleanup of Portland Harbor
- Melvin likely would keep Callaway as Mets manager
- On Basketball: Raptors, Spurs can both claim trade victory
- Facebook beyond Facebook? Instagram, Messenger step up
- Litvinenko widow says Saudi death should be a wake-up call
- Rome escalator accident injures 20 Russian soccer fans
- Baseball's best: long nights, strikeouts & pitching changes
- Federer tested, beats Krajinovic in Swiss Indoors 1st round
- So-called 'Frack Master' pleads guilty in Dallas to fraud
- UN expert worried rights not mentioned at NKorea summits
- Report: Russian researcher stabs colleague in Antarctica
- CBS is the week's top TV network, but faces more competition
- AP Explains: Diplomatic immunity and the Khashoggi case
- Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 15-21
- Texas requires large schools to report player concussions
- Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement
- Shifting Saudi account of writer's death confirms key parts
- Trump criticizes Saudi operation to kill journalist, calls it one of 'worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups'
- The Latest: No sensitive items taken in McCarthy break in
- France's Riou is 1st female sailor in new SailGP league
- Students sue Texas county, allege voting rights violations
- Grand Canyon chief being investigated, will be reassigned
- Trump signs water projects bill; 1 aimed at Fla. toxic algae
- Fast Facts ahead of Tesla's earnings announcement Wednesday
- Megyn Kelly apologizes for suggesting blackface OK
- As caravan moves north, Trump struggles with what to do
- US to revoke visas of some Saudi officials implicated in death of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi
- AP source: FIFA proposes annual Club World Cup
- SEC settles fraud allegations against the 'Frack Master'
- White nationalist's wife says he physically abused her
- WWE women's movement takes hit with Saudi Arabia involvement
- Will 'all Trump, all the time' help the GOP in the midterms?
- Caterpillar, 3M and Paccar tumble while McDonald's rises
- Former Catholic priest gets 20 years in child rape case
- City sweeps aside Shakhtar 3-0 in Champions League
- The Latest: Trump: No proof of Middle Easterners in caravan
- Lottery office pools increase odds - and possibly headaches
- Dzeko matches Messi with 5th Champions League goal of season
- Azinger does not plan on using 'choke' in replacing Miller
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Lopetegui remains under pressure as Madrid edges Plzen 2-1
- Mazraoui's late strike gives Ajax 1-0 win over Benfica
- Ronaldo wins again at Old Trafford as Juve beats United 1-0
- Business Highlights
- UN humanitarian chief says danger of 'big famine' in Yemen
- Family behind drug company sued over toll of opioids
- Review: 'Johnny English' sequel is an ode to low-tech charm
- Pope Francis says populism leads to Hitler
- Italy escalator collapse injures Russian football fans
- Team finds world's oldest intact shipwreck in Black Sea
- French 'burqa ban' violates human rights, rules UN committee
- Pizza man released from jail after domestic violence arrest
- 6 children dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at rehab center
- Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Patriots, Chiefs tied at No. 2
- United troubles deepen as Madrid and Bayern grab tense wins
- Yellowstone superintendent won't consider visitor caps
- In Honduras, poverty and gangs help drive migration
- Canadian rapper dies in stunt while rapping on plane wing
- Report tags clergy accused of sex abuse in San Francisco bay
- The Latest: Monsanto weed killer legal battle to last years
- 'Boogeyman' Trump stokes fears in election closing arguments
- Target offers two-day shipping with no minimums for holiday
- Senate slipping away as Dems fight to preserve blue wave
- NOT REAL NEWS: Photo of large crowd not taken at Trump rally
- Sentencing resumes for Texas woman accused of starving son
- Disney animation and Pixar president Ed Catmull to retire
- Lawmakers postpone interview with Deputy AG Rosenstein
- Police: Man pointed gun at girlfriend over late baby shower
- Monsanto weed killer ruling is 1st step in long legal battle
- Dodgers Game 2 starter Ryu looking to exorcise road demons
- Forecasters say eye of Category 3 Hurricane Willa about to make landfall along Mexico's west-central coast
- Hawaii bonsai tree stolen after owner raised it for decades
- The Latest: Noem, Sutton meeting in 1st gubernatorial debate
- UN envoy says armed groups in CAR will start disarming soon
- Meghan rushed through dark market on royal visit to Fiji
- Readers pick America's best-loved novel in nationwide vote
- Shuttle bus overturns in Texas, killing 1
- NIA provides new immigrants with entrepreneurship training support
- Top 20 novels in PBS' survey of America's favorites
- UN expert: Human rights defenders attacked and criminalized
- Fischer nets hat trick to lift Coyotes over Blue Jackets 4-1
- A-League to ask FIFA for stadium, TV broadcasts of VAR
- Zuccarello, Zibanejad lead Rangers past Panthers 5-2
- Fischer's 1st hat trick sends Coyotes past Blue Jackets 4-1
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Griffin scores 50 points, Pistons top 76ers 133-132 in OT
- Full rail service resumes 3 days after deadly Puyuma Express derailment in NE Taiwan
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Petry, Drouin lead Canadiens to a 3-2 win over Flames
- Pastrnak, Bergeron combine for 7 points, Bruins beat Sens
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- UN chief says prospects for Cyprus settlement 'remain alive'
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Numbers for $1.6B Mega Millions are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5; not immediately clear if there's a winner.
- Numbers drawn for record $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
- Taiwan marksman wins gold at SEASA Shooting Championship 2018
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Typhoon Yutu could move closer to Taiwan than previously predicted
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Kane, Saad lead Blackhawks past Ducks 3-1
- 10 referendums to be held alongside Taiwan's local elections on Nov. 24
- Spezza, Klingberg score as the Stars top Kings 4-2
- Burns caps late rally, Sharks beat Predators 5-4
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Japan waits confirmation of identity of man freed from Syria
- Today in History
- Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship pitches in with Yilan train derailment relief
- Hurricane Willa moves inland after hitting Mexico coast
- Sheriff feels 'outpouring of support' in missing girl case
- Wall Street skeptical of Tesla's promise to post net profit
- Wall Street skeptical of Tesla's promise to post net profit
- Trump turns focus to Wisconsin's races for Senate, governor
- Diminished Hawaii Republicans aim to incrementally rebuild
- Aces out: Sale, Kershaw chased early in Series opener
- Some police dogs now have cameras, too
- Trump struggles for a plan should the migrant caravan arrive
- Crosby's nifty move lifts Penguins to 6-5 OT win over Oilers
- Column: Over-managing costs Dodgers in Game 1 of Series
- Benny sets table for Red Sox in 8-4 Game 1 World Series win
- Dodgers' bullpen can't stop bleeding after Kershaw exit
- Cleaning woman injured in deadly Taiwan train derailment may not receive compensation
- Shifting Saudi account of writer's death confirms key parts
- US to revoke visas of Saudis implicated in killing of writer
- 'Boogeyman' Trump plays to voters' fears to stoke turnout
- AP PHOTOS: Nepal's masked dancers mark the end of monsoon
- Deutsche Bank net profit falls to 229 million euros
- Saudi prince to give first speech since Khashoggi's slaying
- Abe vows to bolster ties with China day before Beijing trip
- Draft of Religious Basic Law shelved due to widespread criticism
- Taiwan officials: spread of fake news a 'national security threat'
- Saudi prince joins pantheon of incendiary Arab rulers' sons
- Asian markets mixed as US businesses caution against tariffs
- Taiwan train crash driver admits blame while his impossible situation points a finger at TRA
- Palestinians: Israeli troops kill youth in West Bank clash
- Asian markets mixed on caution over costs from tariff hikes
- Australia, Western countries keenly monitoring China influence campaigns in Taiwan: Foreign Minister
- The Latest: On sidelines of Saudi forum, Pakistan gets loan
- At Fenway, another famous wall is the picture of success
- Jaguars insist London is financial windfall, not future home
- NHL addressing goalies' issues with smaller chest protectors
- 3 ACL tears won't keep Creighton's Martin Krampelj off court
- Koepka makes debut at No. 1 and hopes to keep rolling
- Invictus Games athlete withdraws over drugs, weapons charges
- Afghans protesters block highway over killings of civilians
- Pole dancer goes flying after jeep crashes into beverage truck in SW Taiwan
- Ex-Tech student accused in gun case volunteers to leave US
- Ford revamps China business, hires former Chery exec as CEO
- Taiwan braced for trade war fallout for at least 2 years: Finance Minister
- Taiwan to manufacture 284 armored military vehicles
- German leader slams auto industry as court mulls diesel ban
- Anti-India protests in Kashmir after troops kill 2 rebels
- Taiwan VR filmmakers undertake talent exchange with French industry leaders
- India removes investigative agency head amid probe of deputy
- Davis scores 34, Pelicans top Clippers 116-109
- Jokic's double-double leads Nuggets over Kings, 126-112
- Griffin has career-best 50 points in Pistons' win over 76ers
- Kohli wins toss, India bats 1st v West Indies in 2nd ODI
- President Tsai thanks US for support of Taiwan in pursuit of democratic values
- Pakistanis from government homes clash with Karachi police
- Willa weakens to tropical storm, torrential rain to continue
- Anti-India protests in Kashmir after troops kill 2 rebels
- Trump’s redefining diplomacy means opportunity for Taiwan: Stephen Yates
- Mortaza wins toss, Bangladesh to bowl in 2nd ODI vs Zimbabwe
- Barclays earnings rise despite economic uncertainty
- The Latest: Willa weakens to tropical storm, rain continues
- Polygamy persists across Africa, to activists' dismay
- Rush's wife testifies actor wept denying allegations
- UK watchdog: smugglers to exploit border if no Brexit deal
- Germany warns its visitors to Turkey over social media use
- Top Halloween parties in Taipei
- Turkish president says those responsible for Saudi journalist Khashoggi's killing won't escape justice
- AIT Director lauds Taiwan's efforts to foster young talent from Pacific Islands
- Apple CEO backs privacy laws, warns of data 'weaponization'
- CORRECTS: Lottery officials say ticket sold in S. Carolina wins estimated 1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
- Taiwan’s HTC launches early access version of world’s first blockchain smart phone
- The Latest: Winning ticket sold for $1.6B Mega Millions
- British, Dutch monarchs say bonds will endure after Brexit
- Winning $1.6B Mega Millions ticket sold in S. Carolina
- Malaysia PM to discuss insurgency in visit to Thailand
- UK lawmaker causes uproar in EU Parliament for Nazi comments
- Taiwan authorities to start banning single-use plastic straws from July 2019
- Japan confirms that man freed from Syria is Japanese freelance journalist who was kidnapped 3 years ago
- NATO chief says nuclear buildup unlikely despite US threats
- In Africa, praise for Saudi Arabia reveals diplomatic dance
- The Latest: Japan confirms ID of journalist freed from Syria
- Belgium: Several wounded in Antwerp scaffolding collapse
- Mourinho's warning underlines extent of Man United's fall
- No US high-ranking officials to attend China investment fair
- Irish gov't approves excavation of orphanage mass grave site
- Edmunds: How to not go broke when buying your first car
- Yemen officials: Coalition set for fresh assault on key port
- Weekend traffic control in effect on Taiwan’s Taipingshan during beech watching season
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Officials confirm ruling conservatives' defeat in Warsaw
- Italy's prime minister in Russia for talks focusing on trade
- Ex-Khmer Rouge jailer hospitalized in serious condition
- Taiwan to see manufacturing output growth slip to 3.21% in 2019
- Egypt security forces say 11 militants killed south of Cairo
- French dairy company denies it sold more contaminated milk
- Pakistan gets $6 billion from Saudis, still needs IMF loan
- Bulgaria's government survives no-confidence vote
- Prominent Austrian Holocaust survivor Rudolf Gelbard dies
- Migrants clash with Bosnia police at Croatia border crossing
- Greece: Former minister to be held ahead of corruption trial
- Syrian FM tells outgoing UN envoy: Stay out of constitution
- Insurance firms in Taiwan step up investment in '5 plus 2' industries: FSC
- Developed economy status paves Taiwan's path to CPTPP membership
- Rising scruples in European countries over Saudi arms sales
- Guandu festival to bring cultural excitement to Tamsui riverbank this Saturday
- Malaysian ex-PM and 2 ex-officials face new graft charges
- Soprano inspired by Puccini's Western hero
- AP-NORC/MTV Poll: Young people back single-payer health care
- Pope forcibly removes Memphis bishop after investigation
- Report: Agencies blindsided by Trump immigration order
- Spain arrests 15, seizes 5 tons of cocaine in banana cargo
- Gibson guitars, bankruptcy set to end, picks new leaders
- Retrial begins of Texas man accused in chokehold killing
- Kashima reaches Asian Champions League final for 1st time
- Judge found not guilty of bringing gun to Chicago courthouse
- 2 Taiwanese named on Harvard’s list of best performing CEOs
- Trump continues to tweet about migrant caravan
- EU Parliament votes for ban on single-use plastic
- South Korean president falls short lobbying for Pyongyang in Europe
- Jamal Khashoggi: How Pakistan 'ignored' journalist's murder to secure Saudi loan
- EU parliament backs ban, limits on single-use plastics
- ABC tries for a head start over rivals on midterm coverage
- Trump adviser says no clarity on further sanctions on Russia
- UK Court bars newspaper from naming man in harassment claim
- Bomb found at home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb
- Court rules for investors in Volkswagen diesel suit
- US official: Explosive device found at Clintons' NY home
- Woman who created green bean casserole dies at 92
- Niki Lauda released from hospital after lung transplant
- AP source: Hit on Browns QB Mayfield expected to draw fine
- Markets Right Now: US stock indexes are off to a mixed start
- Secret Service: Package identified as 'potential explosive device' sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington
- AP source: Giants trade Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick
- Migrants set out anew on quest to reach distant US border
- China's vice president kicks off innovation summit in Israel
- Sales of new U.S. homes plunged 5.5 percent in September; supply of unsold homes at 7-year high
- White House condemns attempted attacks on Obama, Clinton, others, says 'these terrorizing acts are despicable'
- US stocks edge lower as traders weigh earnings; oil rises
- US advisory group urges hepatitis A shots for homeless
- US new-home sales slump for 4th straight month
- The Latest: White House says attempted attacks 'despicable'
- CNN says its offices in New York have been evacuated because of a suspicious package
- Designing for dining: tablescapes from Napoleon til now
- Remains of 7 UK WWII military buried at cemetery in Albania
- Poland's LOT airline cancels flights amid employee strike
- Turkish officials: Erdogan discussed probe into journalist's killing with Saudi crown prince in telephone call
- Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince arrives at Riyadh investment forum clouded by Jamal Khashoggi's killing
- PAOK fan given suspended sentence for assault
- Boston's top law enforcers could soon all be people of color
- A Kansas man has been convicted of murder in the killing of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete
- Kansas man guilty in death of boy found encased in concrete
- County pays nearly $5M over heroin withdrawal death in jail
- Kerber beats Osaka in 3 sets at WTA Finals
- Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince calls killing of Jamal Khashoggi a 'heinous crime that cannot be justified'
- Officials: Pakistan frees senior Taliban commander
- Saudi crown prince says Jamal Khashoggi killing will not 'drive wedge' between kingdom, Turkey
- Armenian PM candidate gets 0 votes, as intended
- Secret Service: Reports that it intercepted suspicious package sent to White House 'are incorrect'
- Saudi Arabia's crown prince says his 'war' is restoring the Middle East to its past glory, not mentioning Yemen conflict
- Law enforcement officials: Package at CNN office in NY believed to be pipe bomb
- Broncos cut Chad Kelly after trespassing arrest
- Call to wrong number delivers rescue ride to man in pain
- Scuffle at Jerusalem church angers Egypt
- Out of power for years, Tennessee Democrats see some hope
- The Latest: Prosecutor heralds jury at Kansas murder trial
- Australia wins toss, elects to field against Pakistan
- Police seize more than 70 pounds of fentanyl, arrest 2
- Report: Efforts to suck carbon from air must be ramped up
- Trump pushes Japan into China's arms
- Philippine activists locked in deadly struggle for land rights
- Meet Sam Okyere: 'The most famous black man in South Korea'
- Fascist? Populist? Debate over describing Brazil's Bolsonaro
- APNewsBreak: US mediation expert to push Venezuela talks
- The Latest: Fears for kids motivate many migrants in caravan
- Dig at Italy's Pompeii volcanic site yields 5 skeletons
- Lin-Manuel Miranda unveils $3B plan for Puerto Rico coffee
- Woman saves husband who emerges from coma to see son's birth
- Review: 'Hunter Killer' is a submarine movie on steroids
- Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe Scoreboard
- Kanye West makes cameo showing for Chicago mayoral hopeful
- Putin says deployment of U.S. intermediate-range missiles in Europe would force Russia to target nations hosting them
- Retired US general says war with China likely in 15 years
- Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe to clinch ODI series
- US brands falter in Consumer Reports auto reliability survey
- US brands falter in Consumer Reports auto reliability survey
- FBI confirms 'suspicious package' went to Rep. Wasserman Schultz' office in Sunrise, FL
- Consumer Reports rankings of auto reliability
- Hillary Clinton thanks Secret Service for intercepting explosive device 'long before it made its way to our home'
- New York City police commissioner says package sent to CNN contained a live explosive and envelope with white powder
- Putin says Russia will target nations hosting US missiles
- The Latest: Anxious officials tweet to Mega Millions winner
- Airstrike on IS in eastern Syria inflicts casualties
- Release of woman in prison for nursing home deaths on hold
- Italy players fighting for World Cup spots in 4 matches
- Review: 'Mid90s' is a nostalgia trip without a destination
- NYPD intelligence chief says package sent to CNN appears linked to those sent to Obama, Clinton, Soros
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his Manhattan office also received a suspicious device
- Auschwitz museum obtains baton of camp orchestra's conductor
- US approves first new type of flu drug in 2 decades
- Accelerate tops entries for 14-horse Breeders' Cup Classic
- Judge to allow dozens to speak on Chicago police reforms
- Hurley brings renewed sense of optimism to UConn
- Rohrabacher adopts 'maverick' label in tough California race
- UN investigator: Genocide still taking place in Myanmar
- Fight regulators extend Nurmagomedov, McGregor suspensions
- New York says Exxon misled investors about climate risks
- Super Typhoon Yutu hits Northern Marianas with 180 mph winds
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- El Nino could bring drought relief to southwestern US
- NYPD spokesman says suspicious package sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office was not a bomb, unrelated to other devices
- Trump addresses suspicious packages sent to Democrats and media, says 'we have to unify, we have to come together'
- Trump: 'Acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States'
- FCC: Company created fake accounts, misused funds to buy jet
- Authorities nab suspected serial diaper dumper
- Clashes as Argentina Congress debates budget amid crisis
- Virginia joins other states investigating clergy sex abuse
- Business owners can team up on insurance, if state allows it
- Investors seek restructuring details in Ford 3Q results
- 3 white supremacists arrested in Southern California
- Trump signing bipartisan measure to confront opioid crisis
- Interested in association health plans? Here are some tips
- Club Brugge holds Monaco to 1-1 draw in Champions League
- Rays agree to $2.61M bonus with Cuban prospect Gaston
- French leader Macron moves press room out of Elysee Palace
- Judge: Georgia election officials must stop rejecting absentee ballots and applications because of mismatched signature
- 3 college basketball recruiting insiders convicted of funneling secret payments to families in federal corruption case
- Judge: No rejecting mail ballots due to signature mismatch
- Luuk de Jong salvages draw for PSV against 10-man Tottenham
- Why the world's biggest lottery jackpot wasn't
- 3 college basketball recruiting insiders convicted in NYC
- Some US troops due to leave Afghanistan will be back soon
- West Virginia diocese to release names of accused priests
- Washington voters set to decide ban on new local soda taxes
- Pakistan beats Australia by 66 runs in 1st T20
- Police: 2 girls planned to kill classmates, drink blood
- The Latest: White supremacist denied bail in Los Angeles
- MLS to add jersey sleeve advertisements in 2020
- Reporters receiving threats amid heated Brazil election
- Prosecutor: Border agent tired of rock-throwers killed teen
- Alexander Zverev hits 50 wins beating Haase at Swiss Indoors
- In El Salvador, poverty and gangs drive migration
- The Latest: Adidas seeks to improve basketball 'environment'
- Trump condemns series of attempted attacks on Democrats, CNN
- Pakistan vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Stocks plunge again, wiping out gains for the year; technology swoon pulls Nasdaq 12 percent below August peak
- Amgen slashes price of $14,000-a-year cholesterol drug
- Multiple people shot inside Kroger grocery store on outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, police say
- Review: Lukas Graham plumbs melancholy and infinite sadness
- Stephen King gives students movie rights to story for $1
- Police: Multiple people shot in Kentucky grocery store
- The Latest: Ford's 3Q net profit drops 37 percent
- The Latest: Exxon calls New York lawsuit baseless, political
- Review: David Crosby shares wisely on 'Here If You Listen'
- Arctic offshore production wells approved off Alaska's coast
- The Latest: EMT says he tried to save woman shot at store
- US says diplomats pulled from China don't have Cuba symptoms
- Timberlake postpones NYC show due to bruised vocal chords
- US official: Maduro 'looting' Venezuela's gold reserves
- College Football Picks: Road tests before first CFP rankings
- Boeing rises while UPS and iRobot drop
- The Latest: Tesla delivers on Elon Musk's profit pledge
- Barca outclasses Inter in 2-0 win without injured Messi
- Shaky Porto beats Lokomotiv 3-1 in Champions League
- Di Maria's goal saves PSG's blushes in 2-2 draw with Napoli
- Vazquez for Leon only batting order change for Game 2
- Real Madrid's Hakimi leads Dortmund to 4-0 rout of Atletico
- Report: More than 500,000 US households had water cut off
- Salah scores 2 as Liverpool beats Red Star 4-0
- Killer of Utah student called himself womanizing manipulator
- Cleveland Orchestra fires 2 musicians over sexual misconduct
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Wizards' Morris fined $15,000 for grabbing Curry's shorts
- Schalke fails to take chances in 0-0 draw at Galatasaray
- Experts: Bomber likely left behind trove of forensic clues
- Houston was 0-3, Miami was 3-0. Now both are 4-3.
- Police: 2 people killed in shooting at Kroger grocery store on outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky
- 3 more say Little Rock police conducted illegal raids
- Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki suspended 1 game
- Saudi government funds won't pay for new FIFA events
- Authorities offer $25K reward in missing Wisconsin girl case
- The Latest: Rain clears at Fenway, warmups under rainbow
- National champion Villanova reloads after 4 key losses
- Visa 4Q results climb 33 percent, beat estimates
- CNN critical of White House after NYC office evacuated
- Business Highlights
- Romania's justice minister asks for top anti-graft prosecutor to be sacked
- INF: Vladimir Putin threatens to mirror US deployment of nuclear missiles in Europe
- Nazism was 'left-wing ideology' remark by British MEP Syed Kamall sparks uproar
- European NATO allies muted on nuclear treaty's demise
- Niki Lauda leaves hospital after lung transplant
- Tony Hoagland, witty, prize-winning poet, dead at 64
- 'The Hockey Song' going into Canadian Songwriters HOF
- Iraq lawmakers confirm new government, key posts left empty
- MPR to sell theater where Keillor's 'Prairie Home' was based
- Matthews, Woodley, Ruffalo join Native vote campaign
- The Latest: Yutu strongest storm to hit US this year
- For Honduran migrants in caravan, the journey is personal
- Barcelona, Dortmund stay perfect in Champions League
- Who won the lottery? Why some states allow winners secrecy
- Microsoft's fiscal 1Q shines with help from new bright spots
- Iron Dome fails to down rocket fired at Israel from Gaza
- Puerto Rico proud: Cardinals star Molina wins Clemente Award
- Indiana Supreme Court rules in favor of FanDuel, DraftKings
- MLS Decision Day craziness will set playoff picture
- Group spends $1.1M against Arkansas Supreme Court justice
- Chevron agrees to $160 million upgrade, fines to end probe
- Trump rallying in Wisconsin after thwarted pipe bomb attacks
- Shelter provider for immigrant children to pay $73K fine
- AP source: Package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters found at Los Angeles mail facility; appears similar to NY, DC bombs
- The Latest: Trump calls for unity but points finger at media
- Veteran NBC producer Jim Bell joins Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight'
- Former Armstrong team manager gets lifetime ban from cycling
- Scientists find tiny baby octopus floating on Hawaii trash
- NATO launches biggest war games since end of Cold War
- Asia stocks fall sharply after Wall Street losses
- Germany warms to plan for liquefied natural gas terminal
- Law enforcement official: Bombs sent to prominent Democrats and CNN were packed with shards of glass
- Manfred: White House visit should not be issue for champs
- Bomb threats highlight risk of violent political rhetoric
- FBI confirms 2 additional suspicious packages, both addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, that are similar to 5 others
- Russell, Harris lead Nets past winless Cavaliers 102-86
- Heat score 45 in the third and roll past Knicks, 110-87
- Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount
- Leonard scores 35, Raptors beat Wolves 112-105 to reach 5-0
- Bomb threats highlight risk of violent political rhetoric
- What we know about the explosive devices targeting Democrats
- Chinese reporter charged for assaulting attendee of UK political conference
- Maple Leafs beat Jets 4-2, improve to 7-3-0
- MacDowell Colony to name library after James Baldwin
- Hoffman scores in OT, sends Panthers past Islanders 3-2
- Video shows CPC gas station burst into flames in New Taipei
- Nazem Kadri scores 1st goal, Maple Leafs beat Jets 4-2
- Bazemore scores 32 points, Hawks rally to beat Mavs 111-104
- Leonard scores 35 points, Raptors beat Timberwolves 112-105
- Utah downs Rockets 100-89, Harden leaves game in 4th
- Zach LaVine lifts Bulls past Hornets with 2 late free throws
- Oladipo scores 21 as Pacers rout Spurs 116-96
- McKenzie at fullback in New Zealand lineup to face Australia
- South Korea finds likely war remains during border demining
- Video shows shocking contrast between reduced Puyuma speed and 140 kph crash in NE Taiwan
- Didn't win Mega Millions? Powerball jackpot up to $620M
- Royals Harry and Meghan arrive in Tonga on Pacific tour
- Taiwan CDC issues travel warning due to rubella outbreak in Japan
- Dodgers go cold in Boston, then fall behind 2-0 to Red Sox
- Lawsuit accuses opera singer David Daniels of sexual assault
- Malaysian ex-PM, former treasury chief charged with graft
- Today in History
- Public will decide future of Mexico's $13 billion airport
- Germany warns citizens to be careful on social media when in Turkey
- Cathay Pacific Airways says data breach affected 9.4 mln
- Judge to hear thoughts on police reform for 2nd, final day
- Sickness, fear, harassment in Mexico whittle away at caravan
- Red Sox use another two-out rally to down Dodgers
- Overmatched: Dodgers' moves don't work, down 2-0 in Series
- For Honduran migrants in caravan, the journey is personal
- AP PHOTOS: Migrant caravan started small, and grew fast
- North Korean general says country seeking 'stable peace'
- Kucherov's goal lifts Lightning to 1-0 win over Avalanche
- Antetokounmpo's triple-double leads Bucks past 76ers 123-108
- LeBron James gets 1st win as a Laker in romp over Suns
- Taiwan likely to experience magnitude 7.0 or higher earthquake soon
- Making water from air wins couple $1.5 million XPrize
- Head of TRA resigns over deadly derailment in Taiwan's Yilan
- Fox scores 21 points to rally Kings past Grizzlies 97-92
- Cambodian refugee who killed as 14-year-old seeks pardon
- Bomb threats highlight risk of violent political rhetoric
- Second Global Entry enrollment event in Taiwan set for next month
- Experts: Bomber likely left behind a mass of forensic clues
- As political strain grows, pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN
- Granlund scores in shootout, Canucks beat Golden Knights 3-2
- Papadopoulos to talk to House panels looking at Justice bias
- Stephen Curry scores 51 points with 11 3s as Warriors win
- Super Typhoon Yutu biggest of 2018, could come closest to Taiwan by Halloween
- Winner of lottery can stay anonymous thanks to state's law
- Japan reporter freed from Syria happy to go home from 'hell'
- China building boom uncovers buried dinosaurs, makes a star
- Asia shares skid, Tokyo down 3.6 pct, after rout on Wall St
- Northern Marianas brace for slow recovery after typhoon
- SKorean economy slows in Q3 as domestic investment lags
- Daimler net profit falls 21 percent in third quarter
- Saudi financial clout over media helps in Khashoggi affair
- Detention Center closes, site to transform into park showcasing Japanese-era shrine
- AP PHOTOS: Fishermen risk death in Yemen's violent waters
- Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket fire
- Rockets G Harden dealing with tightness in left hamstring
- 2 is the new 1 in the NFL; 2-point conversion tries are up
- Guilty verdicts set precedent in fighting shady recruiting
- Leading the way: Wayne Rooney puts DC United in MLS playoffs
- Stephen Curry dazzles for 51 points in sensational start
- Taiwanese lawmakers concerned about deadlocks in fishery meetings with Japan
- Buckle up: Wall Street volatility is back with a vengeance
- Yemeni hospital official: Death toll from airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition near port of Hodeida climbs to 19
- Yemeni official: Death toll from Saudi airstrike now at 19
- Taiwan’s semiconductor industry expected to grow by 4.5-5.3% in 2019
- Vegas signs suspended D Nate Schmidt to $35.7 million deal
- Full 43-minute transcript of call by driver before deadly Taiwan derailment released
- NATO's biggest peacetime drill kicks off, angering Moscow
- Taiwan's Taoyuan to hold sport festival for migrant workers
- Afghan official: Taliban kill woman, lover over adultery
- AP Investigation: Hospitals illegally imprison patients in Kenya and over 30 countries, including Congo, India, China
- Culture x Tech Next Forum in Taipei showcases intersection of art and technology
- Egyptian officials: Roadside bomb kills 3 workers in Sinai
- Sarkozy loses appeal in illegal campaign financing case
- Reed opens with 64 to take lead at HSBC Champions
- Nokia to cut costs as it waits for 5G network demand to grow
- German business confidence dips on growing global concerns
- Norwegian crown princess has pulmonary fibrosis
- Taiwan film 'On Happiness Road' shortlisted for Oscar
- Fenway Park gave Dodgers cold shoulder, Series shifts to LA
- CORRECTS: UK information commissioner fines Facebook 500,000 pounds ($644,000) in Cambridge Analytica scandal
- UK watchdog fines Facebook $644,000 over users' data breach
- UK committee says BBC fails to fix gender pay gap
- Polish ruling populists take most seats in regional councils
- As Congo rolls toward election, voting machines a flashpoint
- AP PHOTOS: In Morocco, tribal tattoos fade with age, Islam
- Indian politician slightly injured in airport attack
- Ethiopia elects 1st female president; 'sets the standard'
- Turkish probe of Khashoggi killing turns to garden well
- Jaguar Land Rover opens new plant in Slovakia
- Japan's Abe in China as 2 nations try to mend ties
- Court keeps Indonesia woman irked by noisy mosque in prison
- Ewart Shadoff takes early lead at LPGA Taiwan Championship
- Japanese prime minister visits China to bolster ties
- Report: Foreign fighters led IS atrocities against Yazidis
- Japanese journalist arrives in Tokyo after being freed from more than three years of captivity in Syria
- Taiwan's animated film "On Happines Road" is submitted for the Oscar nomination list
- Lopetegui's job, coaching future, on the line in 'clasico'
- Chinese Defense Minister: army will take action ‘at any costs’ to prevent Taiwan split
- Lufthansa interested in Alitalia with Italian state stake
- The Latest: Japan reporter freed from Syria returns to Tokyo
- EU awards Sakharov Prize for human rights to jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov
- China's craving for durian threatens survival of endangered Malayan tiger
- NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway
- Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial over illegal campaign financing
- Rally against air pollution to be held in Taipei on Nov. 3
- Jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov wins EU rights award
- China, US working on defense meeting amid spike in tensions
- German economy minister in Turkey to expand trade ties
- Russian rocket lifts off for 1st time since failure
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Gunmen kill police officer in southwestern Pakistan
- Pliskova reaches WTA Finals semifinals with win over Kvitova
- Comcast 3Q net income rises on more internet customers
- Saudi prosecutors say killing of Jamal Khashoggi was a pre-meditated crime, according to information from Turkey
- NYPD: Responding to reports of suspicious package in Tribeca area of NYC; unclear if related to mailed pipe bombs
- The Latest: Police respond to report of suspicious package
- Shares in world's biggest ad group nosedive on weak earnings
- China unilaterally ceases joint maritime rescue drill with Taiwan
- The Latest: Saudi prince attends intelligence meeting
- New York police bomb squad removes suspicious package from building associated with Robert De Niro.
- African Union force says key al-Shabab commander killed
- Bosnia: Police say 3 migrants, 3 officers hurt in skirmishes
- AP source: Device taken from building associated with Robert De Niro appears linked to others sent to Democrats, CNN
- Google abandons Berlin campus plan after locals protest
- Fighting between Cameroon military, separatists kills 18
- Ford recalls nearly 1.3M Focuses because engines can stall
- AP Source: Suspicious package removed from Manhattan building was addressed to Robert De Niro
- Trump tweets that 'anger' in society caused by 'purposely false and inaccurate reporting' of 'Mainstream Media'
- No big Powerball winner; jackpot now up to $750 million
- Estimated $750M Powerball jackpot would be 4th-largest win
- Chaos and 'absurdity' rule in Italy's lower divisions
- Texas man sentenced to 1 year in prison on hate crime charge
- Ruling: Italy violated Mafia boss Provenzano's human rights
- Spanish police arrest 16 in bust of Dutch-led drug gang
- Ex-IMF chief as he enters prison: 'I ask forgiveness'
- European Central Bank sticks to plan to end stimulus
- Twitter stock surges despite huge drop in users
- Russian hammer thrower banned for using 4 different drugs
- Russia claims US led drones toward Russian base in Syria
- AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans see a sharply divided nation
- Embattled US-accredited university in Hungary moves some programs to Vienna, citing uncertainty over academic freedom
- Soros-backed university in Hungary partly moving to Vienna
- Underground church in China could face 'annihilation': Cardinal Joseph Zen
- AP source: Package intercepted in Delaware mail facility, addressed to Joe Biden, similar to those containing bombs.
- Pressure on Bayer Leverkusen after indifferent season start
- US durable goods orders edged up modest 0.8 percent in September while investment demand declined
- European court rejects Austrian's case over prophet slur
- US durable goods orders edged up modest 0.8 percent
- Iowa district probes report of teacher in blackface at party
- Innovation most important driver of Taiwan economy: president
- Egyptian archaeologists find parts of pharaoh's booth
- The Latest: ECB's Draghi sees eurozone upswing intact
- Ice-T arrested after failing to pay bridge toll
- China denies Trump spying report, suggests change of phones
- The Latest: Migrants set out again on effort to reach US
- Former Indian finance minister faces bribery accusation
- Oleg Sentsov, Ukrainian filmmaker and activist, wins EU's Sakharov Prize
- 2019 Tour de France celebrates century of yellow jerseys
- UK police hunt shoplifter who looks like David Schwimmer
- Kelly absent from show following blackface comments
- Yemen rebels detain 20 journalists for several hours
- The year of the fullback? It's looking that way in the EPL
- New focus: Florida Democrats target long-ignored rural areas
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Berlin police investigating suspicious letter to US embassy
- Belgium picks US F-35As fighter planes to replace aging F16s
- AP source: Second package addressed to Joe Biden found at Delaware postal facility, similar to those containing bombs
- Death of Texas baby found in hot day care van ruled homicide
- A day after a rout, US stocks turn higher on solid earnings
- US pending home sales nudged upward in September
- Italy arrest 3 in teen's slaying, fueling immigration debate
- Dead fin whale pulled ashore on Belgian beach, cause probed
- Putin: Russia's new weapons will have no comparison anywhere
- Judge OKs extradition of UK suspect in buttocks-jab death
- Skibbe fired as Greece coach, Anastassiadis to replace him
- Albania bans casinos, betting shops from residential areas
- London court agrees to extradite tycoon to Croatia
- French media: Elysee press room move trampling transparency
- Trump says he's 'bringing out the military' at border
- Topshop's Philip Green named as harassment-claim businessman
- Navy-Notre Dame to play in Dublin, Ireland in 2020
- US average mortgage rates edge up; 30-year at 4.86 percent
- US sanctions Singapore companies over North Korea dealings
- Trump plans remarks on drug prices, high on voters' concerns
- Private school in Hawaii pays $65M to sex abuse victims
- AP source: Defense Secretary Mattis expected to sign order to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
- Saudi prince's message may not be enough to repair damage
- Tuchel learning the hard way as PSG struggles in Europe
- Timberlake postpones another show due to bruised vocal cords
- Cherokee students can wear ceremonial feathers to graduation
- Study: LGBTQ characters on network TV hit record high
- Broadway musical 'Wicked' turns 15 with a party
- Judge: Use force if necessary to bring stabber to court
- Portugal cites success against wildfires: No deaths in 2018
- North Korea mass games a hit, get extended run in Pyongyang
- Roger Waters honors murdered Brazil councilwoman
- US official: Russian arms impede Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
- Jaguars could be down 3 cornerbacks against Eagles in London
- Trump blames media for 'Anger we see today in our society'
- Eagles-Jaguars Preview Capsule
- Dr. Seuss' childhood home is getting a makeover
- Juventus president 'very calm' over Ronaldo rape accusation
- A timeline of events in the Khashoggi case
- Orioles agree to terms with 4 international players
- 3 teenagers charged in fatal beating of 17-year-old
- ASCAP hosts all-female songwriting camp to improve diversity
- Iranian support of Afghan Taliban targeted by new US sanctions
- Supermarket price wars leave UK food suppliers close to bankruptcy
- German refugee NGO plane looks for the living and the dead
- Madrid earns 88.6M euros in Champions League prize money
- Thousands struggle to recover after heavy floods in Trinidad
- Portugal's anti-doping lab loses official status
- California Gov. Jerry Brown to lead Doomsday Clock group
- The Latest: Mother of slain teen speaks on police reform
- Flywheel CEO says to expand at customers' pace
- Germany: Syrian goes on trial for alleged IS membership
- No. 1 Kansas to lean on team loaded with transfers, freshmen
- Spain: Witness says man took selfie with slain relatives
- New Orleans museum shows art collected by namesake duke
- Trump to develop national strategy on '5G' wireless networks
- 'French Spiderman' arrested after scaling London skyscraper
- Human Rights Watch: Jamal Khashoggi's son Salah and family have left Saudi Arabia, heading for US
- She ran from the Taliban, is now running for the Legislature
- UEFA charges AEK Athens for crowd misbehavior
- 10 killed as Jordan flooding sweeps away students on trip
- Sears suppliers haunted by ghost of Toys R Us
- James Karen, 'Mr. Teague' of 'Poltergeist,' is dead at 94
- Oregonians deciding fate of pioneering sanctuary state law
- Indian authorities raid Amnesty International office
- UK says women can serve in combat roles in army, marines
- Iraq's new PM moving government outside Baghdad Green Zone
- For years, growth stocks were fun and fantastic, until now
- Long lines await the migrant caravan if it reaches US border
- UN chief decries failure to bring women into peacemaking
- 19th case confirmed in viral outbreak that killed 7
- Park spokesman: Two visitors die after falling from popular overlook in California's Yosemite National Park
- Spanish 'Clasico' the top attraction in Europe this weekend
- GOP chairman asks DOJ to probe Kavanaugh accuser, Avenatti
- 2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
- Mail bombs inject national security into 2018 campaigns
- Task force preparing to investigate Detroit funeral home
- The best defense: investors flee tech stocks for utilities
- Europe backs own space launchers amid growing competition
- Obama in Milwaukee to rally Dems, encourage black voters
- Man accused of repeated sex assaults gets life sentence
- Wozniacki has rheumatoid arthritis
- Police: White man kills 2 black customers at grocery store
- Bismarck State College continues contract with Saudi Arabia
- The Latest: Trump says proposal will lower US drug prices
- FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit during Week 8
- Man pleads guilty in death of Kansas police captain
- World Cup spotlight again on Vonn and Shiffrin
- Washington Supreme Court upholds most of charter school law
- The Latest: 6 fetal remains from funeral home identified
- Only on AP: Tony Stewart reconsidering return to Indy 500
- Dow Jones Industrial Average jumps 500 points, or 2 percent, a day after a huge plunge erased its gains for the year
- Plan to put Franco remains in Madrid cathedral protested
- Race dominates debate in final stretch of campaigns
- Chile: abuse victims file complaint against ex-archbishop
- Underdog USA; Mikulak leads young core to 2018 worlds
- Hamilton gets 2nd crack at F1 championship in Mexico
- Norwegian fund, German utility exchange barbs over coal mine
- In migrant caravan, a Nicaraguan family flees persecution
- Brazil's Haddad seeks Lula da Silva voters in final push
- Melania will join the president on Paris trip
- Federer rallies to reach Swiss quarterfinals
- Police arrest Sri Lanka navy officer over disappearances
- The Latest: Grocery shooting suspect attacked parents
- Officials planning to move Canadian wolves to Isle Royale
- The Latest: Some railings at Yosemite cliff where 2 fell
- Goodwill workers find original 1774 US 'rebel' newspaper
- Amber Heard says she is happy to have moved on with her life
- Going for it: 4th down makes fuel football scoring surge
- The Latest: Floods kill 6 Syrians trying to enter Turkey
- Governor's office says Super Typhoon Yutu kills 1 person on Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory
- Review: Boy George and Culture Club make long-delayed return
- The Latest: Typhoon kills 1 in Northern Mariana Islands
- Cavs' Love to miss against Pistons with sore left foot
- In Nicaragua, political violence spurs migration
- Flight from Georgia diverted to Romania due to bomb threat
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Hot-seat season's here; Who's in trouble?
- Mexican media worker killed in Acapulco
- Betis hands Milan shock Europa defeat at San Siro
- Trump Foundation lawsuit paused until higher court weighs in
- UN investigators check weapons seized by US Navy ship
- The Latest: Brown warns of blindness toward nuclear threat
- Country bluesman, hit songwriter Tony Joe White dies
- Algeria: Online rights group says news site creator arrested
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Microsoft, Tesla and Twitter jump while AMD skids
- South Dakota Democrat Sutton courts cross-party support
- Reporter warns Rep. Gianforte not to lie about 2017 attack
- Amazon's profit soars, but revenue disappoints
- The Latest: Pediatric center says it's providing counseling
- Blue Jays hire Rays bench coach Charlie Montoyo as manager
- Airline revenue is rising but so too are costs
- Ex-trooper explains why he tased teen before fatal crash
- Michigan man returning to Wisconsin to face charges from '75
- Oregon governor joins other states in offshore drilling ban
- Indigenous rights leader reported slain in northern Mexico
- New charges for man accused of kidnapping Canadian woman
- Agrokor founder Ivica Todoric to be extradited to Croatia from UK
- Poland supports US withdrawal from INF
- George Soros' university set to move courses out of Hungary
- Hamilton says Mercedes will have earned F1 title
- Embattled Ellison launches counterattack on GOP opponent
- Google reveals 48 employees fired for sexual harassment
- New voters get notices listing wrong Dodge City polling site
- Google corporate parent's 3Q disappoints jittery investors
- Amid bombs scare, call for unity shelved for political barbs
- Countries look to persuade US, China to buy into WTO reforms
- Struggling Eagles, Jaguars try to save seasons in London
- Film Review: In masterful 'Burning,' rage simmers in Seoul
- FIFA president: new events will protect soccer's relevance
- Chicago man accused of threatening Flake ordered to Arizona
- Democrats crack $1.5B raised through online portal ActBlue
- Infantino says women justified protesting cash inequalities
- Brazil to play Cameroon in last friendly of 2018 in London
- Meghan's wedding gown to be displayed at Windsor Castle
- Ling Ma, Rebecca Solnit win $50,000 Kirkus Prize
- The Latest: Sex offender lurked for days before Utah killing
- Russia seeks UN support for missile treaty US opposes
- Trial ordered for Robert Durst in slaying of friend in LA
- Champ shoots 65, takes one-stroke lead at Sanderson Farms
- Man accused of killing teen convicted of raping her
- Strong earthquake hits Greek tourist island in Ionian Sea
- Trump signs new Hezbollah sanctions bill in anti-Iran push
- Nguyen says paying for skating has changed his perspective
- Foster to help Blackhawks for some morning skates
- Sex offender lurked for days before killing Utah student
- No decision on Martinez in Red Sox lineup; Betts not at 2B
- Wallabies, All Blacks meet in Japan with World Cup in mind
- UN expert urges Japan to stop returning kids near Fukushima
- The Latest: No word on if Martinez starts; Betts not at 2B
- Calling Prophet Muhammad a pedophile does not fall within freedom of speech: European court
- UK military opens all combat roles to women
- Kobach ties immigrant caravan to Kansas policies in debate
- South Korean war on 'fake news' raises concern of censorship
- Rams defense ready for what Packers QB Rodgers can create
- Lillard scores 41 to lead Portland to 128-114 win over Magic
- Taiwan's 'Power Lottery' jackpot swells to an eye-popping NT$1.27 billion
- Head of secretive North Carolina sect named in fraud scam
- Pistons still unbeaten after 110-103 win over Cleveland
- Chara scores twice, Halak stops 26 and Bruins top Flyers 3-0
- Damian Lillard scores 41 points, Trail Blazers beat Magic
- Okposo's late goal lifts Sabres to 4-3 win over Canadiens
- Kyle Turris scores in overtime, Predators beat Devils 4-3
- No decision on Martinez in Red Sox lineup; Betts not at 2B
- 2 Koreas talk about implementing recent military agreement
- Zdeno Chara, Jaroslav Halak lead Bruins past Flyers, 3-0
- After hammering Saipan, Super Typhoon Yutu sets N. Philippines, S. Taiwan in its sights
- Back by the beach, Dodgers look to get hot in World Series
- Biden to campaign for Democrats in Iowa as he weighs 2020
- Police: Shooting suspect tried to access black church
- Georgia Southern upsets No. 25 Appalachian State 34-14
- Ex-Orthodox priest accused of stealing from elderly woman
- Jenner, Duclair score twice, Blue Jackets beat Blues 7-4
- Tatum scores 24, Celtics rally to top winless Thunder 101-95
- Royals Harry and Meghan dedicate forest reserves in Tonga
- Fehr, Brodin get first goals of season; Wild beat Kings 4-1
- Taiwan, India working to renew investment pact soon: minister
- Schmaltz makes key play as Blackhawks beat Rangers 4-1
- Art Taipei 2018 kicked off today at Taipei World Trade Center
- Dickinson scores twice in night of 1sts, Stars top Ducks 5-2
- Philippine island once called 'cesspool' reopens to visitors
- Watson throws 5 TDs as Texans beat Dolphins 42-23
- Mass rally to promote moderate Islam in Indonesia canceled
- Another Minneapolis Miracle? Saints sure hope not
- Police say more than a dozen children have been injured by a knife-wielding assailant at a kindergarten in western China
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- A short-lived call for unity shelved for political barbs
- Artists explore the exodus of Romania's youth
- China police report 14 injured in kindergarten knife attack
- Singapore companies sanctioned by US are family run
- Google app tested in Venezuela takes swipe at press censors
- US Congress approves US$330 million arms sale to Taiwan
- GM proposes nationwide zero-emissions vehicle sales mandate
- Volunteer nurses, doctors pitch in to help migrant caravan
- In North Dakota, tribes scramble to clear voter ID hurdle
- Investigators search for person who mailed bombs, motive
- Hornqvist, Kessel each score twice, Penguins beat Flames 9-1
- Upcoming events in Taipei this weekend, Oct 26. – Oct. 28: PRIDE edition
- Bouchard gets 1st goal, Oilers beat Capitals 4-1
- Matthew Shepard, symbol for LGBTQ movement, laid to rest
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Final stretch of campaigns dominated by race
- Kobach ties immigrant caravan to Kansas policies in debate
- Trump sends troops to border as response to '0caravan'
- Yosemite officials investigate after 2 visitors die in fall
- Trump says goal of new proposal is lower some US drug prices
- Coyotes score 3 third-period goals, top Canucks 4-1
- Ex-Wimbledon junior champion Todd Reid dies at age 34
- US Pacific territory will need help to recover from typhoon
- Abe's Beijing visit underscores warming China-Japan ties
- Through Thursday, October 25, 2018
- LeBron's triple-double leads Lakers past Nuggets 121-114
- Folks in rural part of Panhandle ask: Where's the help?
- After almost a year, Benedetto stars for Boca with 2 goals
- Simone Says: Biles ready to soar at World Championships
- China moves Taiwan rights activist to other prison
- Raikkonen and Alonso take different paths in racing careers
- US sanctions on Iran pressure Tehran's regional allies
- Miami's defense struggles in loss to Texans
- Traffic control in place in Taipei for LGBT Pride
- Taiwan's badminton star cruises to quarterfinals at French Open
- Sinead O'Connor announces conversion to Islam
- Indian authorities brace for worst air pollution season
- Khashoggi's son leaves Saudi Arabia, US praises decision
- Miller's big game helps Texans beat Dolphins 42-23
- Wall St. disconnect: Traders panicky despite robust economy
- Powerful earthquake strikes off Greece
- China, Japan willing to mend ties amid Trump challenge
- Taiwan halts use of Vaxigrip flu vaccines over safety concerns
- Australia kowtows to China over trade deal with Taiwan
- South Africa captain: we won't banter about ball tampering
- India's top court orders quick probe against 2 top officials
- Asian shares mostly lower despite US markets rally
- US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait benefits Indo-Pacific and Taiwan: India expert
- Paraguay contestant wins, then swoons at beauty pageant
- German state vote in Hesse tests Merkel's unhappy coalition
- Death toll in Jordan flood rises to 19 as boy's body found
- Infantino says women justified protesting cash inequalities
- Martinez powers Red Sox postseason with more than home runs
- Sudan lifts ban on Egyptian imports amid effort to mend ties
- Taiwan's MOL working on banning onsite factory dorms
- Flash floods kill 6 in southern Russia; 1 missing
- AP Investigation: Congolese hospitals imprison patients who can't pay _ and don't even try to hide it
- Decision on new FIFA events stalled by planned task force
- North Carolina public university board has emergency meeting
- ATP to try out video review technology at Next Gen Finals
- Paris zoo welcomes rare birth of endangered Orangutan
- Hsu takes 2nd-round lead in Taiwan, Lydia Ko moves close
- French govt wants police officers in violent schools
- Split Cyprus' leaders meet to scope out peace talks restart
- China could lift ‘nuclear food’ ban putting pressure on Taiwan
- Tony Finau overcomes wild break to lead HSBC
- NATO, Russia envoys to meet next week amid missile tensions
- Royal Bank of Scotland profits rise in third quarter
- Bangladesh to bowl 1st in final 1-dayer vs Zimbabwe
- Turkish president says Saudi chief prosecutor will arrive in Turkey on Sunday for investigation of Khashoggi killing
- South Sudan peace deal bumpy as rebel leader doesn't return
- The Latest: Saudi prosecutor to arrive in Turkey for probe
- Italy's Eni sees profits triple on higher oil prices
- Speech by Deng Xiaoping’s son presents warning to Chinese leader Xi Jinping
- Ryanair seeks to deflect criticism of racist incident
- Meghan's wedding gown goes on display at Windsor Castle
- Children of driver behind deadly Taiwan derailment apologize on his behalf
- Osaka retires with injury, Bertens reaches WTA semifinals
- US legislative council passes resolution on Taiwan Travel Act
- UEFA punishes Romania for racism, misconduct by fans
- The Latest: Trump claims he's being blamed for mail bombs
- German jailed in Turkey on terrorism charges
- Support grows for EU-wide arms embargo on Saudi Arabia
- China knife attack leaves kindergarten children injured
- Israeli defense minister picks country's new military chief
- Bomb scare rattles those touched by past political violence
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Man arrested trying to steal Magna Carta from UK cathedral
- The Latest: UNICEF highlights perils for children on caravan
- Taipei travelers to swipe EasyCard twice when taking bus
- 8 rebels, 2 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir fighting
- Turkey seeks political solution for Syria at 4-way summit
- China, Japan show united front on 'free and fair' trade
- The Latest: Task force to assess new FIFA competitions
- eslite hotel: a luxury hotel in Taipei built on books, with a soul
- Taiwan Cement to form joint venture with Oyak Cement Group of Turkey
- Dioxin-tainted hairy crabs sold on Taiwan market: FDA
- New blow to GRU: More Russian military spies exposed
- Once super rich, Russian club Anzhi struggling to survive
- Olympic champion Svindal sees '50-50 chance' of racing again
- Strike at Brussels airport leaves hundreds stranded
- Vinicius Junior cleared from suspension ahead of 'clasico'
- US economy grew at robust 3.5 percent rate in Q3 as strong consumer spending offset trade drag
- US economy grew at strong 3.5 percent rate in Q3
- FBI: 11th suspicious package recovered in Florida similar in appearance to others, addressed to NJ Sen. Cory Booker
- Macedonian court orders former PM to serve jail sentence
- India freezes Amnesty bank accounts after raid
- European clocks to change to wintertime
- Bangladesh: Beware of what you say on talk shows
- Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?
- Israel renews detention of Palestinian lawmaker
- Ex Trump campaign adviser may try to withdraw guilty plea
- Franco heirs take upper hand in fight over dictator's body
- Spain to ban speedboats used by drug, migrant traffickers
- Fox News' streaming service, Fox Nation, to launch Nov. 27
- Markets Right Now: Weak earnings pull US stocks lower
- Benjamin Netanyahu's office says the Israeli prime minister has returned from a visit to the Gulf state of Oman.
- Israel's Netanyahu pays surprise visit to Oman
- Top official fears EU presidency is too much for Romania
- Pakistan army chief confirms death sentence for 14 militants
- Megyn Kelly remains absent from show, NBC future in doubt
- Romanian church urges unity for Orthodox churches
- Anthony Scaramucci defends Trump, but doesn't always agree
- UK court: Barclays won't face trial on Qatar deal
- Rival Palestinian groups clash in Lebanon refugee camp
- Explosion at Indian fireworks factory kills 8 people
- US stocks slide, erasing gains from a rally a day earlier
- Iran small boats shadow US ship carrying top US commander
- South Dakota to execute inmate on Monday for guard's slaying
- Robert De Niro, target of pipe bomb, calls on people to vote
- Palestinians: Israeli fire kills 2 at Gaza protests
- Jacobs eyes title, bigger place in middleweight picture
- German convicted in Turkey of membership in Kurdish group
- US official says Putin invited to visit Washington next year
- Scottish Conservative leader gives birth to baby boy
- Sri Lanka's president sacks prime minister, replaces him with former strongman
- Marcel Hirscher voted skier of the year by journalists
- The Latest: Military working out border deployment details
- Kipchoge's marathon record, Mayer's decathlon score ratified
- UK fracking firm Cuadrilla pauses drilling after tremor
- Stocks sink, giving up a big gain from a day earlier; Dow industrials lose 500 points, go negative for the year again
- Authorities: Mexican man illegally voted in Texas for years
- Sri Lanka president sacks prime minister, appoints strongman
- Justice Department: Person in custody in connection with mailing of pipe bombs
- Morocco signs draft decree to scrap seasonal time changes
- Polarizing presidential race divides families across Brazil
- Conservative groups target Tester after clash with Trump
- German police arrest 7 Syrians, 1 German in drug-rape case
- Alexandra Pelosi's listening tour across America
- Cincinnati Zoo sues for return of Koko's gorilla companion
- Italian police arrest 4th suspect in teen's murder in Rome
- Eagles' Pederson wants return to winning ways in London
- Soccer team in Sweden gives world's Kurds something to cheer
- IndyCar driver Wickens reveals crash left him a paraplegic
- Eagles' Jenkins: Headlines, spotlight won't stop activism
- Investigators find 19 bodies in pits in western Mexico
- Law enforcement official: Person in custody in connection with package bombs is man in his 50s
- Jane Goodall’s message to Taiwan: There are reasons for hope
- Kiernan Shipka goes from a 'Mad Men' to a witch in 'Sabrina'
- Irish voters choosing a president in a nationwide vote
- President Trump to speak about investigation into bomb packages as individual is taken into custody in Florida
- 'French Spiderman' barred from climbing UK buildings
- State media: Turkish prosecutors request extradition from Saudi Arabia of 18 suspects in journalist's killing
- Classic movie streaming service FilmStruck to shut down
- Sudden drop in Chinese property prices leaves speculators reeling
- Opinion: China and Japan's friendship of convenience
- 10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
- Prague is super pretty but super packed
- Spanish court agrees to extradition of Hugo Chavez's aide
- Romania: Nightclub safety still a problem despite 2015 blaze
- Washington state nuke site workers ordered to stay inside
- The Latest: Margaret Spellings resigns as president of UNC
- Russia says it busted up an Islamic State group sleeper cell
- What's at stake as Italy plays chicken with markets, EU
- Trump says Twitter removed followers _ but he's gained them
- German, Czech leaders want EU migration deals with Africa
- Report: Syrian troops shell northern villages
- Police: Attack likely retaliation for one on Chicago rapper
- Three law enforcement officials identify person in custody in package bomb case as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida
- Paulinho back with Brazil for 2 London friendlies
- Democrats try to retake Illinois district won over by Trump
- President Trump says suspect in mail bomb scare will be prosecuted to 'fullest extent of the law'
- President Trump says 'we must never allow political violence to take root in America'
- Polish schools cancel LGBT tolerance day under govt pressure
- Aid group: Yemen fighting killed 575 civilians since August
- Look what we found: Tiny female lion cub in French garage
- After 24 years, Washington state charter school law stands