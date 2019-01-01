英文新聞列表 English News List
- American League
- Marijuana now ok at LAX but getting it on plane may be hard
- Tribe sues feds over decision not to affirm reservation
- Texas executes inmate for fatally running over girlfriend in the state's 2nd lethal injection in as many days
- Charges dismissed in Word of Faith trespassing case
- Man sentenced in sending of ecstasy from Europe to Colorado
- What Happened: Top takeaways from Kavanaugh, Ford hearing
- The Moment: Kavanaugh's cry from the flip side of #MeToo
- Texas girl whose eyes, mouth were glued shut out of hospital
- Kavanaugh hearing runs red hot with partisan anger
- GOP senators: Judiciary Committee to vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court
- Ohtani still slugging in the final days of a remarkable year
- Pirates expect Jung Ho Kang to return this weekend
- NRL grand final: Slater OK, Cronk doubtful for decider
- 5 things to know about the SEC's complaint against Elon Musk
- Woman pleads guilty in car-house crash that killed 2 sisters
- Winfrey to present literary award to Toni Morrison
- Bangladesh point finger at Myanmar for Rohingya 'genocide'
- Japanese actor Koji Yakusho says his is a solitary craft
- LEADING OFF: Cards vs Cubs, Rockies-Nats highlight weekend
- The Latest: Report: Musk was close to settling with the SEC
- Candidates for Rhode Island governor snipe in 1st debate
- Typhoon Trami to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan for next 2 days
- National Hockey League
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Teheran sharp in playoff audition, Braves fall to Mets 4-1
- National League
- Taiwan inks US$1.54 billion soy deal with US’s Iowa and Minnesota
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Alexandar Georgiev makes 26 saves, Rangers beat Flyers 4-2
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Man expected to get 2nd conviction, but not death penalty
- National League
- Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale
- Malaysia, Cambodia offer 2 Asian narratives of change at UN
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Taiwan shows off first Level 4 autonomous concept vehicle
- International sustainability conference brings experts to Taipei
- Cubs beat Pirates 3-0, open 1-game NL Central lead
- American League
- Taiwan has become an easy target for IP theft by China: Reports
- Goff has 465 yards, 5 TDs, propels Rams past Vikings, 38-31
- National Football League
- All passengers and crew have survived a crash-landing of a plane in a lagoon in the Federated States of Micronesia
- Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Short sets Australian domestic one-day record of 257 runs
- National Hockey League
- Everybody survives plane's crash-landing in Pacific lagoon
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Astudillo drives in career-high 4 as Twins top Tigers 9-3
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Perez's single in 10th gives Royals 2-1 win over Indians
- Today in History
- Ryanair staff strike in six EU countries
- Canada strips Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- 5 things to know about the SEC's complaint against Elon Musk
- Tesla without Musk at the wheel? It's what the SEC now wants
- Taiwan climbs to No. 5 in world baseball rankings
- Kavalan Whisky introduces the first Taiwanese craft gin to the world
- Accuser denounces pope's silence over abuse cover-up claims
- Former Pinnacle Airlines CEO shot dead in Memphis
- Japanese beef bowl chain Matsuya holds grand opening in Taipei
- American League
- Supreme Court Justice Kagan won't discuss Kavanaugh
- 93 Chinese, 6 Malaysians arrested for alleged phone swindle
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- National Hockey League
- Rangers break through in seventh, beat Mariners 2-0
- New Orleans gallery acquires Lincoln opera glasses
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Google CEO to meet with US lawmakers after previous snub
- After all the hype, Ryder Cup gets started in France
- Saudi security forces kill 3 suspected militants in shootout
- 'Now a good time for Taiwan to pursue new trade agreement with US'
- Kavanaugh wrongly claims he could drink legally in Md.
- Journalists slam pending Bangladesh digital security law
- Photos from Japanese space rovers show asteroid is ... rocky
- Vikings' Cousins has another 400-yard game but no win
- Museums from Taiwan and Japan jointly hold flower-themed exhibition
- Taiwan Premier considers English lessons in kindergarten
- Taiwanese use new machines to exchange trash for cash
- 1 hearing, 2 witnesses, vastly different takeaways
- Pakistan's Ahmadis fearful as leaders bow to extremists
- Inquiry's report criticizes Australian banking misbehavior
- Indonesia’s Bali to ban bikinis at shrines
- For Route 91 survivors, 'Country Strong' means community
- Senate Republicans plowing ahead on Kavanaugh choice
- Female American English teacher who committed suicide in Kaohsiung identified
- Nintendo wins damage suit against Tokyo go-kart business
- India's top court lifts temple's ban on women who menstruate
- Asian shares rebound on strong US economic data
- USC to keep a close eye on Arizona's Tate
- The Latest: Europe jumps out to quick lead at Ryder Cup
- Jared Goff shows his command in Rams' 38-31 win over Vikings
- Trump gets the fierce Kavanaugh showing he wanted
- China, Russia take their turn at the UN
- What Happened: Top takeaways from Kavanaugh, Ford hearing
- Kavanaugh hearing devolves into partisan fistfight
- Ryder Cup 1st tee: A spectacle like no other in sports
- Digital maps are a modern marvel - until they're hijacked
- Kavanaugh aided by Graham's fiery defense
- Lockheed announces Taiwan order for F-16 sniper targeting pods
- Ex-Colombian councilman sentenced to 14 years in Florida
- Iran's FM calls Netanyahu's claims at UN an 'obscene charge'
- Week 5 preview: Top scoring teams square off in Happy Valley
- Honduras rejects reports of switch from Taiwan to China
- El Salvador opposition criticizes government for breaking Taiwan ties
- Memorable quotes and exchanges from Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
- No. 21 Spartans try to avoid letdown against CMU
- Italian stocks plunge on higher deficit target
- The Moment: Ford's 'indelible' memory is Kavanaugh laughing
- The Moment: Kavanaugh fury and tears show #MeToo flip side
- Walsh Jennings splits focus at new p1440 beach v'ball tour
- Earthquake jolts central Sulawesi in Indonesia
- Candidates begin campaign for Afghan parliament elections
- Turkey accuses US of failing to abide by deal on Syrian town
- All Blacks experiment against Argentina
- NHL players to watch: Rebuilding teams leaning on youth
- Germany's president hopes for thaw in relations with Turkey
- Orchids from Taiwan in bloom at Twin Oaks in Washington
- Young Chinese team growing at women's basketball World Cup
- Powerful storm rolls across south Greece, outages reported
- Photo of the Day: Award-winning image by Filipino photographer
- American League
- National League
- The Latest: ABA urges Senate to slow down on Kavanaugh votes
- Tokyo Olympic organizers conduct security tests with police
- Huskers host Purdue still looking for first win under Frost
- Knife attack at a hospital in southern Taiwan wounds one doctor and one nurse
- Taiwan solar power leader Green Energy Technology to lay off 20% of workforce
- Suspects in Dutch extremist plot to appear before judge
- Chinese dissident Liu Xia may soon be invited to visit Taiwan
- Magazine of Jesuit order withdraws Kavanaugh endorsement
- Macedonia or North Macedonia? State readies for crucial vote
- Former Chinese stock market regulator jailed for corruption
- Airline in miracle lagoon landing has never had fatality
- Underlying inflation in eurozone remains stubbornly low
- Quarterfinals set to tip at Women's Basketball World Cup
- Ethiopia charges 5 with terrorism over assassination attempt
- India's top court refuses to release 5 rights activists
- Rwanda fee hike to visit gorillas leads to drop in tourists
- International students join Confucius birthday celebration in southern Taiwan
- War-torn South Sudan launches youth rugby league for peace
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Iranian force warns Saudi Arabia, UAE over its 'red lines'
- Iran’s FM calls Netanyahu’s claims at UN an ‘obscene charge’
- Haas to keep Grosjean and Magnussen for 2019
- Animal of the Kingdom pet store chain closing, free pets available at 17 branches in Taiwan
- U.S. and Japan hold joint drills over disputed Diaoyutai Islands
- Vettel fastest in 1st practice for Russian Grand Prix
- Thousands of travelers affected in Europe by Ryanair strike
- Lighthouse lovers should start planning their trip to Taiwan
- 53 Taiwanese designs make it to finals of 2018 Golden Pin Awards
- Taiwan's first amphibious assault vessel on schedule for 2021 launch
- Greece prepares for storm "Zorba"
- Merkel talks human rights with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Passenger plane crash-lands in Pacific lagoon
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Powerful earthquake rocks central Sulawesi in Indonesia, agency issues tsunami warning
- Thai election officials bar the door to buccaneer activist
- The Latest: Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesian island
- After selling AC Milan, Berlusconi buys Serie C club Monza
- Indonesian agency lifts tsunami warning triggered by powerful earthquake in Sulawesi
- The Latest: Turkish journalist won't attend press conference
- World's biggest shipping firm tests Russian Arctic route
- Kremlin urges Britain to share its poisoning case suspicions
- 17-year-old Potapova reaches Tashkent Open final
- Hamas urges Palestinian president to lift Gaza 'sanctions'
- Burundi suspends non-governmental groups for 3 months
- Iranian media: 11 people die from drinking tainted alcohol
- Ex-manager gets 5 ½ years for stealing from London fire fund
- India wins toss, bowls 1st against Bangladesh in Asia Cup
- EU offers an extra $46 million to Palestinian refugee agency
- Penghu has best long-term care in Taiwan: President Tsai
- Jury deliberates in killing of pregnant North Dakota woman
- Resident of Cher's home held in relation to overdose death
- Powerful quakes rock Sulawesi in Indonesia, destroying homes
- 'Housewives of Potomac' star charged with groping cameraman
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Man agrees to plead guilty in daughter's 2016 neglect death
- Government may gain new power to track, shoot down drones
- Pakistan army chief approves death sentences for 11 Taliban
- UK's Pret chain vows 'meaningful change' after allergy death
- UN rights body renews experts' probe of Yemen crimes
- US beats pesky Nigeria 71-40 in World Cup quarterfinals
- Tropical Storm Kong-rey expected to emerge Saturday: Taiwan experts
- Wanda Sykes' jokes about Trump lead to heckling, walkouts
- Critics say Duterte admitted illegal killings, aides say no
- Romania court: Same-sex couples should have legal protection
- US consumer spending up modest 0.3 percent in August
- Hurricane Center: TS Kirk likely to dissipate in Caribbean
- Danish island is cut off due to 'major' police operation
- Rosenstein agrees to private meeting with House lawmakers
- Polish victims of Nazi terror need Berlin memorial, says historian
- The Latest: Tesla without Musk? Shivers down investor spines
- JWoww of 'Jersey Shore' files for divorce after 3 years
- Indonesia geophysics agency says powerful Sulawesi earthquake caused tsunami, TV shows video of wave hitting town
- The Latest: Russia to present itself as counterweight to US
- The Latest: US beats Nigeria at Women's Basketball World Cup
- US, Japan and Australia challenge Huawei in Papua New Guinea
- 'House of Cards' trailer has Robin Wright at center stage
- TS Kirk causes power outages, heavy flooding in Caribbean
- The Latest: Democratic Sen. Nelson opposing Kavanaugh bid
- Sabalenka to face Kontaveit in Wuhan Open final
- Indonesia disaster agency says tsunami hit Sulawesi cities of Palu and Donggala, swept houses away, families missing
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Republican Sen. Jeff Flake announces he will 'vote to confirm' Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
- Pope defrocks Chile predator priest Karadima, at center of sex abuse scandal rocking papacy
- Pope defrocks Chile priest at center of global abuse scandal
- The Latest: Civic leader, Pinnacle Airlines CEO shot dead
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Pilot dead after accident with 2 Nigerian air force planes
- Water stored at Fukushima nuclear plant still radioactive
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower
- Search is on for skydiving instructor lost in tandem jump
- Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad names new leader
- Honda recalls 1.4 million cars to replace air bag inflators
- Music dominates Balmain's couture-infused Paris show
- Judiciary Committee sets 1:30 p.m. vote on sending Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to full Senate
- Several Democratic Judiciary Committee members walk out of hearing on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination
- UN experts condemn 'targeting' of rights defenders in Egypt
- American League
- National League
- National Hockey League
- United Soccer League
- United Soccer League
- Global stocks dip on worries about Italy's debt; Tesla sinks
- Mexico mob kills detective, injures 3 others in attack
- 'Look at me:' Women confront Flake on Kavanaugh support
- The Latest: Fighters stop protesters outside Syria town
- Arkansas ex-state senator's corruption trial delayed to July
- Russian Orthodox Church issues warning to Orthodoxy's leader
- Los Angeles has its 1st electric scooter DUI prosecution
- House committee to release Russia probe transcripts
- Police charge 3 suspects with murder in Slovak reporter case
- Man shot outside Dallas-area high school football game
- Chinese FM says relations between nations should be "based on credibility, not on willful revocation of commitment."
- Retired psychologist loses license in Larry Nassar scandal
- China calls on US to make "timely and positive responses" to meet North Korea halfway
- Struggling Real Madrid takes on surging Atletico in derby
- Chinese FM encourages North Korea "to continue moving along the right direction toward denuclearization
- Award-winning 'Dear Evan Hansen' musical spreads its wings
- Chinese FM calls protectionism and unilateral moves damaging, says "China will not be blackmailed."
- NATO military leaders convene in Poland for talks
- 2nd Cruz-O'Rouke debate postponed due to Senate schedule
- US pushes forward with plans for anti-Iran Arab alliance
- Woman says Washington state lawmaker raped her in 2007
- Another hairpin turn for Tesla as stock dives on SEC charge
- German financial center of Frankfurt unveils new 'Old City'
- Report: Two injured after teen opens fire at Brazil school
- Report: Teen opens fire in Brazil school, leaving 2 injured
- Russia seeks to counter US weight as Lavrov takes UN stage
- 2nd Kosovo lawmaker detained for threatening prosecutors
- Iran detains 3 over billboard photo showing Israeli soldiers
- Tony Finau catches a big break, wins Ryder Cup debut
- Verdasco beats Murray at Shenzhen Open, reaches semifinals
- Anita Hill struck by Kavanaugh's anger versus accuser's calm
- 3 Gazans, including teen, killed by Israeli fire on border
- African soccer to vote for new FIFA Council member
- Egypt governor: Remove Disney figures from kindergartens
- French scholar names model for artist Courbet's famous nude
- 3 hurt in stabbing in southwestern German town
- New cable car to the Matterhorn at the start
- Slovakia charges three with journalist Jan Kuciak's murder
- Can the EU control China's connectivity in Europe?
- India's top court allows women of menstrual age to enter Kerala temple
- Danish police shut off bridge to Sweden, halts ferries to Germany in 'major operation'
- Macedonia name change could be a game changer
- US calls for Myanmar to prosecute rights abusers
- Ryder Cup Results
- Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist joins IndyCar Series
- Federal agency withholds some Chicago Public Schools funding
- CNN founder Turner says network is too heavy on politics
- Facebook says 50 million user accounts have been affected by a security breach
- No. 4 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State to light up Happy Valley
- Vladimir Putin's annual calendars come out, reaction mixed
- Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
- Willis Clan rebuilding their career after father's crimes
- Oklahoma City police say robbery suspect linked to 4 murders
- Boris Johnson doesn't rule out challenge to Theresa May
- Officials estimate new international bridge to open in 2024
- Kavanaugh had different tune on lie detectors in the past
- AP Source: Trump signs $854 billion spending bill to keep government open through Dec. 7, averting shutdown
- Arkansas congressman's son arrested on gun, drug charges
- The Latest: Facebook doesn't know if hackers misused info
- AP Source: Trump signs spending plan, avoiding shutdown
- Trump hosting Chilean leader at the White House
- France calls for new global coalition, with or without US
- The Latest: Danish police find car in nationwide manhunt
- US appeals court throws out jury verdict that Led Zeppelin did not copy other song for intro to "Stairway to Heaven."
- Ban on film depicting women's love story to resume in Kenya
- ATP World Tour Shenzhen Open Results
- Jury verdict tossed in 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright suit
- Review: Cher sings ABBA songs and the reason is sadly clear
- GOP's Flake says it would be 'proper' to delay a Senate floor vote on Kavanaugh for a week
- Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to full Senate
- Mexican radio host Carmen Aristegui to return to airwaves
- Russian foreign minister denounces "baseless accusations" of interference in UN speech
- As good as it gets: Fleetwood is rocking in Ryder Cup debut
- Medieval clock is back to counting off the hours in Prague
- Trump says wavering Republican lawmakers 'have to do what they think is right' on Kavanaugh vote
- Trump says he found Kavanaugh accuser's testimony 'very compelling,' but says no consideration of replacing nominee
- Russian foreign minister says Moscow will do everything possible to preserve Iranian nuclear deal
- Ryder Cup Capsules
- McIlroy and Poulter, a one-two punch for Europe at Ryder Cup
- Analysis: At UN, world leaders grapple with fragmented world
- Palestinians ask court to order US embassy out of Jerusalem
- Alleged thieves tied naked to lampposts in Mexico
- Argentina without Messi, Aguero and Di Maria for friendlies
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge says he'll cooperate with any law enforcement agency that investigates 'confidentially'
- AP Source: Ellison, Coutts to launch SailGP using catamarans
- USA's Breanna Stewart shines at World Cup in Spain
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Decision looms for Chicago officer: To testify or not
- Column: US falls apart at Ryder Cup, but still time to rally
- Jesuits, legal institutions back away from Kavanaugh vote
- Dahlin ignores the buzz, saying he's not made the Sabres yet
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Ryder Cup Glance
- Koepka shaken after bloodying fan's head with tee shot
- New Tom Petty set a form of therapy for his family and band
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- BlackBerry, CalAmp rise; Tesla, Royal Bank of Scotland fall
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- State Department says consulate in Iraqi city of Basra to be evacuated following attacks blamed on Iran-backed militias
- FANTASY PLAYS: Burning fantasy questions for Week 4
- Russia's foreign minister says US-Russia relations "are bad and probably at their all-time low."
- New York Film Festival opens 'The Favourite'
- Hertha hands Bayern a 2-0 defeat on Niko Kovac's return
- American League
- Tesla, others ID'd for Puerto Rico public-private alliances
- The Latest: Man acquitted in pregnant woman's slaying
- Khazri scores 2 as St. Etienne beats Monaco to go 2nd
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-US--Index, US
- 76ers Embiid sings his heart out in video from Sheeran show
- NASCAR's current youth movement pushing out veteran drivers
- Berrios pitches Twins past White Sox 2-1 in 1st game
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- We too: At gathering of nations, women's voices ring loud
- Espanyol held by Rayo, misses chance of joining Liga leaders
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Nominee's attack on Democrats poses risk to Supreme Court
- BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points Table
- Hendricks, Bryant lead way as Cubs beat Cardinals 8-4
- National League
- Hendricks, Bryant help Cubs beat Cardinals 8-4
- Judge: Democrats in Congress can sue Trump over emoluments
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Canada's former PM stresses bond with US, maintaining NAFTA
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Poisoned Pussy Riot activist: Russia was sending a 'warning sign'
- German FM Heiko Maas calls for UN Security Council reform
- Ukraine's public broadcaster struggling for state support
- Austria: Far-right populism faces weak pushback from 'paralyzed' opposition
- They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words
- Kurt Busch wins pole for playoff race at Charlotte's 'roval'
- Amal Clooney: Pardon Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar
- Prosecutors want death penalty for bike path attacker
- CBS subpoenaed by Manhattan district attorney on Moonves
- A look at what the FBI's Kavanaugh investigation will entail
- Rockets hope Paul can escape bad luck and help team to title
- Taiwan's Legislative Yuan open to public on Saturday
- The Latest: Google CEO to meet with President Trump
- Brazil candidate says he will only accept results if he wins
- The Latest: Search team finds body of skydiving instructor
- Calif. divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain custody status
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Prosecutors say Uber driver shot passenger from outside car
- Spokesman says Jefferson Airplane singer Marty Balin has died at age 76
- Marty Balin, founder of Jefferson Airplane, dead at 76
- Zimmer, Vikings scrambling for solutions to suddenly shaky D
- China says it won't be pushed around by US on trade
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- California extends Trump's border mission by 6 months
- German, Turkish presidents exchange barbs during state dinner
- Taiwan’s Top 7 Libraries
- En divorcio aplica ley de custodia a mascotas en California
- North Korea learns to embrace its inner consumer
- Wright grounds out on 1st swing for Mets in almost 2½ years
- US, Philippines will increase number of joint military activities
- National Basketball Association
- 73-year-old Hale Irwin stroke back at Pebble Beach
- Indonesian official says an earthquake and tsunami left many victims in central Sulawesi as rescuers race to the region
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- American League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Restored waterway breathes fresh air into downtown Taichung, Taiwan
- National Basketball Association
- Cole tunes up for playoffs, helps Astros beat Orioles 2-1
- National Hockey League
- Hayward returns, and the NBA preseason schedule begins
- National Hockey League
- National League
- Cool intersection: Tony Gwynn Drive & Trevor Hoffman Way
- Moran plates 3, Pirates get 7th straight win over Reds 8-4
- Rasmus Dahlin scores 1st goal, Sabres beat Islanders
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- National Basketball Association
- Bulls' Markkanen to miss 6 to 8 weeks after elbow injury
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- National Hockey League
- American League
- Texas governor's debate almost forgotten amid Senate clash
- Wright grounds out in return, Mets lose to Marlins 8-1
- National Hockey League
- Yankees tie HR mark, beat Red Sox 11-6, home for wild card
- Indonesian quake and tsunami devastates coast, many victims
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- National League
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Freeman, Braves rout Phils 10-2, push for playoff home field
- Grichuk's 3-run triple rallies Blue Jays past Rays 7-6
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- NL West-leading Rox win 8th straight to clinch playoff spot
- American League
- National League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- The Latest: President orders gov't help for Indonesia quake
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Braun hits 2 HRs, Brewers beat Tigers to keep pace with Cubs
- American League
- National Hockey League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Donaldson powers 10-run inning, Indians beat Royals 14-6
- Today in History
- Joe Masteroff, story writer for the musical 'Cabaret,' dies
- Indonesia disaster agency says hospitals in the earthquake- and tsunami-stricken city of Palu report 48 deaths
- After massive Facebook hack, Taiwanese hacker cancels plan to delete Zuckerberg profile
- LEADING OFF: Yanks try for HR record, Wright closes career
- Airline now says 1 man missing after plane crashed into Pacific lagoon, after earlier saying everyone safely evacuated
- Airline now says 1 missing after Pacific lagoon plane crash
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Malaysia's Anwar in multi-cornered race for Parliament seat
- Melania Trump heading to Africa like previous first ladies
- Trump bows to pressure, agrees to FBI probe of Kavanaugh
- Trump calls Ford testimony 'compelling;' backs Kavanaugh
- Americans try to regroup as Europe has 5-3 lead in Ryder Cup
- 7 Gazans, including 2 boys, killed by Israeli fire on border
- American League
- Flake gets a firsthand look at rage about Kavanaugh
- Judge: Democrats in Congress can sue Trump over emoluments
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- 2 police officers killed in an insider attack in Afghanistan
- Nominee's attack on Democrats poses risk to Supreme Court
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- What comes next in Facebook's major data breach
- Turner, Dodgers beat Giants 3-1, move closer to playoff spot
- National League
- Trout slugs 39th HR, Ohtani 3 for 3 as Angels beat A's 8-5
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- Taiwan President warns against fake news and the Chinese military threat
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Cano, Maybin lead Mariners over Rangers 12-6
- Under siege: UK leader tries to solve her Brexit conundrum
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- How Sen. Flake brought the Senate back from the brink
- AP Photos: Zoo that recalled old Bangkok soon just a memory
- Led by Cambage, Australia has looked dominant at World Cup
- Devils' Hischier latest in line of skilled Swiss forwards
- NHL goalie equipment continues to shrink, premium on scoring
- Oman officials say 2 British women hit by car, killed
- Acer and Yulon Group unveil Taiwan's first self-driving car
- Syria reopens main border crossing with Jordan
- Lech Walesa: Poland's current leaders 'are either traitors or complete fools'
- Risk of Ebola's spread from Congo now 'very high,' WHO says
- Taiwan rounds up more than 300 suspected gangsters
- Australian Rules Football Playoffs Glance
- National League
- 'Huge win' as banned Kenyan film is allowed limited showings
- The Latest: Fourballs matches underway on Day 2 at Ryder Cup
- Indonesian media, citing national disaster agency, says death toll from Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami rises to 384
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- What's in a name? Macedonians to decide that in referendum
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Galvis' double lifts Padres over Diamondbacks 3-2 in 15
- Aussie Rules grand final: West Coast wins 4th title
- Toro Rosso confirms Kvyat to return to F1 in 2019
- American League
- National League
- Syria, North Korea to have their say at UN gathering
- Kansai International Airport to close runway Sunday due to Typhoon Trami
- Indonesia quake and tsunami devastates coast, deaths top 380
- 2018 Nuit Blanche Taipei kicks off on October 6 all night with metro opening
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - September 29
- Romania live TV debate on same-sex marriage interrupted
- Swedish talk show offers Chinese government a humorous apology
- The Latest: Hundreds at funeral of killed Palestinian boy
- Iran lawmaker says negligence led to parade attack
- Powerful storm in Mediterranean brings heavy rain to Greece
- Taiwan thanks U.S. Senate committee for latest piece of legislation
- Eslite Spectrum opens new branch near Taipei's Zhongshan MRT Station
- AP PHOTOS: Ancient cemetery unearthed in Albania
- Taiwan donates to Belize Police Department to help upgrade equipment
- Police clash with Catalan separatists in Barcelona
- Maldives election commission confirms opposition victory
- Is China going green by dumping brown on its BRI partners?
- Tsunami kills hundreds in Indonesia's Sulawesi after earthquake
- Hamilton fastest in 3rd practice at Russian GP
- Bulgarian customs officials seize heroin bound for Austria
- Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight 'devil'
- Toro Rosso confirms Kvyat to return to F1 in 2019
- Cameroon faces being dropped as African Cup host
- Hundreds protest in German city against Erdogan's visit
- Taiwan President offers assistance to victims of Sulawesi earthquake
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Ex-judge, accomplice get death for teen's murder in Pakistan
- 3 wounded in blast at Communist meeting in eastern Ukraine
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- British government offers support for 2030 World Cup bid
- The Latest: More clashes between Catalan separatists, police
- Gasparyan wins in Tashkent for 1st title since 2015
- Quiet start to Supreme Court term amid tumult over Kavanaugh
- Wolf dies after capture for relocation to Isle Royale park
- Earthquake-spawned tsunami leaves path of death in Indonesia
- Maldives election commission confirms Solih's victory despite threats
- The Latest: Syria, NKorea to have their say at UN gathering
- Brazil's big-spending football teams miss out on cup final
- Kosovo: Possible land swap with Serbia sparks protest
- Tearful Casey says Ryder Cup 'like a drug'
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- The Latest: Serbia alerts forces after Kosovar police deploy
- With West Ham loss, Mourinho has United matching Moyes' low
- Ultra-marathon runners face storm in Greece
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Cartoons that 'humiliate' officials in Rwanda now a crime
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- American League
- National Basketball Association
- Bismarck college starts training program for Saudi Arabia
- Iran airs video of encounter with US carrier in key strait
- US faces Belgium for place in final at Women's World Cup
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Group takes aim at Oklahoma's failure-to-protect law
- Egypt convicts activist of abuse, criticism of authorities
- Syria's foreign minister says in UN speech that" our battle against terrorism is almost over"
- Syrian foreign minister vows to free Syria from all "illegitimate" foreign troops
- Syrian FM calls on refugees to return home, calls it a "priority" for Damascus
- Another state, another Trump campaign rally, W.Va. this time
- Anna van der Breggen takes world title after 40K solo ride
- Republicans fear political fallout from Kavanaugh turmoil
- Syrian FM says US, French and Turkish troops in Syria are "occupation forces," must withdraw immediately
- North Korean FM: "Détente will turn into durable peace" once joint statement with US is implemented.
- Concert with Willie Nelson shows O'Rourke's leftist streak
- The Latest: China and France advance to fifth-place game
- AP NewsAlert
- North Korea says it will never disarm nuclear weapons first without more trust in US.
- Michigan voters to decide how their electoral maps are drawn
- CAF suspends Egyptian club chairman
- Chengdu Open Results
- Wuhan Open Results
- Tashkent Open Results
- Shenzhen Open Results
- Roma rediscovers its form with 3-1 win over Lazio in derby
- Ukraine demands access to filmmaker imprisoned in Russia
- Cher admits wanting to get Kennedy honor during Obama years
- Lion statue standing guard at Venice's San Marco vandalized
- Making MVP push, Brewers' Yelich is back with Marine brother
- Fognini going for 4th ATP title of the year in Chengdu
- Sabalenka beats Kontaveit in Wuhan final
- Herbert saves 2 match points to reach Shenzhen final
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Bremen misses chance to go top despite curious own goal
- The Latest: Turkey's Erdogan at German mosque, protests near
- A look at what the FBI's Kavanaugh investigation will entail
- Bucs, Bears in 1st place? Who would have thunk it?
- Palestinians bury 7 killed in latest flare-up in Gaza Strip
- Spain unveils assets of top ministers amid corruption claims
- China Open Results
- Police say Copenhagen operation followed alleged threat
- Vegas garden gives families, shooting victims place to mourn
- Krunic wins Beijing opener after losing first nine games
- Column: Ryder Cup's 'Captain America' loses his superpowers
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Many women line up in support of Kavanaugh pick
- Cars opt to sit in garage at Russian GP
- Preschool waiting-list fees common even without enrollment
- Arsenal wins 5th straight EPL game, beats Watford 2-0
- Kane's double gives Tottenham 2-0 win at Huddersfield
- Rugby Championship: South Africa 23, Australia 12
- Man City beats Brighton ahead of next Champions League test
- South Africa beats Wallabies 23-12 in Rugby Championship
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Barcelona held by Athletic for 3rd straight setback in Liga
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Ryder Cup capsules
- Sigurdsson's double helps Everton beat Fulham 3-0 in EPL
- Leading Brazil candidate leaves hospital after stabbing
- Cavaleiro scores with first touch in EPL, Wolves beat Saints
- India, at UN: Pakistan is harboring terrorists
- Washington man gets prison for overharvesting sea cucumbers
- Teen attacked by shark at Southern California beach
- Neymar's mouth bloodied between 2 goals in PSG rout of Nice
- Charlotte's new hybrid course wrecking cars before playoff
- The Latest: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend gathering
- Newcastle owner on hand to see 5th EPL loss to Leicester
- North Korean Foreign Minister: Peace possible, but only if US ends hostility
- Taurasi scores 26, helps US reach World Cup gold-medal game
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Ronaldo hat trick of assists as perfect Juve beats Napoli
- Ryder Cup Pairings
- BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Cards
- Russian Grand Prix Results
- Ryder Cup at a glance
- Sturridge keeps Liverpool unbeaten, recovers draw at Chelsea
- Las Vegas shooting survivor, wife learning to live with fear
- 'Vamos!': Garcia firing up Europe at Ryder Cup
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Volcano spews ash on Mexico City
- Vegas shooting survivors describe year of change, challenges
- Same ol' story: Tiger takes another tumble at Ryder Cup
- Tesla's challenges extend beyond CEO's uncertain future
- The Latest: Official says boy's injuries from shark nonfatal
- Sevilla fans injured after railing collapse at stadium
- FBI contacts Kavanaugh Yale classmate in its investigation
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Hermes goes to the races, Westwood goes street in Paris
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- National League
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Mexico's AMLO vows not to use military against civilians
- Mikolas goes 8 innings, Cardinals beat Cubs 2-1
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Mickelson gets another day off at Ryder Cup in Europe
- Man U slips further behind Man City and Liverpool after loss
- Canada FM postpones UN speech as free trade talks intensify
- Syria FM: Victory over 'terrorism' is near, US must leave
- Plan to name Nova Scotia parkway for Crosby hits roadblock
- A look at offensive comments by Brazil candidate Bolsonaro
- Lampard returns to Chelsea as Derby coach in League Cup
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Madrid and Atletico draw in derby, Barcelona stays ahead
- No. 3 Clemson rallies to beat Syracuse 27-23
- Yankees set HR record, beat Red Sox 8-5 for 100th win
- 'United' or 'Nations'? Balance is UN's existential question
- Chase Briscoe wins Xfinity race on weird Charlotte roval
- Anthony looking to make basketball fun again in Houston
- Disgraced ex-cardinal McCarrick living near Kansas school
- National Hockey League
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk, company to pay $40 million to settle SEC case alleging Musk duped investors
- National Hockey League
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk, company settle fraud suit for $40M
- Army's ground attack hands Buffalo its first loss, 42-13
- NASCAR XFINITY-Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Results
- Game Winner pulls away in stretch to win American Pharoah
- Djordje Mihailovic, Fire beat LAFC 3-1
- Macedonia referendum: Country at a crossroads
- Rival protesters clash in Barcelona days ahead of Catalan referendum anniversary
- Yamamoto scores twice on 20th birthday, Oilers beat Flames
- Major League Soccer
- Liz Cambage emotional after win over Spain
- Raul Ruidiaz scores twice, Sounders rout Rapids 4-0
- Ruidiaz scores twice, Sounders beat Rapids 4-0
- National League
- Reds end 7-game losing streak vs Pirates with 3-0 victory
- Packers sign rookie CB Tony Brown to active roster
- Former Maple Leafs forward Greg Terrion dies at 58
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- American League
- Verlander strikes out 10, Astros beat Orioles 4-3 in Game 1
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Los Angeles Dodgers clinch playoff berth with 10-6 victory over San Francisco Giants
- They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words
- National League
- The Latest: Trump condemns 'disgraceful' Democrats
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Gangi's 4 TD passes carry Nevada past Air Force 28-25
- Dodgers clinch sixth straight playoff trip, beat Giants 10-6
- Rosen calls Heller's support of Kavanaugh probe a 'charade'
- Dodgers clinch playoff berth with 10-6 win against Giants
- Thousands in Central Park panic after barrier collapse
- Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush dies at 84
- Taiwanese player reaches semifinals at women's table tennis world cup
- New Zealand beats Argentina 35-17 to win Rugby Championship
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Japan election weighs controversy of US bases on Okinawa
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- Wright walks off to long ovation in farewell game with Mets
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Rays, but not Snell, beat Blue Jays 4-3
- United Soccer League
- DC United beats Impact 5-0 to close playoff gap
- Major League Soccer
- All Blacks beat Argentina to win Rugby Championship
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- 3 journalists join Nevada Press Association Hall of Fame
- National Hockey League
- United Soccer League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Toronto FC beats Revs 4-1 to keep slim playoff hopes alive
- Major League Soccer
- Union and Crew play to scoreless draw
- National League
- Ken Tanigawa eagles 18th, leads at Pebble Beach
- Nola, Hernandez lead Phillies past Braves 3-0
- Winning start for Kawhi Leonard with Raptors
- Saturday's best
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Rodriguez scores twice, Minnesota United beats NYCFC 2-1
- Major League Soccer
- American League
- Typhoon bears down on Japan, areas hit by previous storm
- National Hockey League
- American League
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Mauer, Gibson lead Twins to 8-3 win over White Sox
- United Soccer League
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Soccer
- Mondesi's 3-run HR lifts Royals to 9-4 win over Indians
- American League
- National League
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Yelich hits 2 HRs, Brewers draw even in NL Central with Cubs
- Wondolowski scores 143rd for Quakes, but Dynamo rally to win
- United Soccer League
- Indonesia tsunami toll tops 400 amid search for survivors
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Tsunami-hit Indonesia shopping mall being looted
- Mellizos derrotan 8-3 a Medias Blancas
- The Latest: Beto O'Rourke rallies with Willie Nelson
- Trump, Saudi king discuss oil prices in telephone call
- Rookie Vargas hits 1st homer in Arizona's 5-4 win vs Padres
- Adopted daughter of retired Army officer set to be deported
- National League
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- National Basketball Association
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- LEADING OFF: Final-day drama to decide 2 titles, Yelich push
- Mets captain Wright says goodbye, walks off to long ovation
- American League
- National League
- No. 4 Ohio St rallies in 4th to beat No. 9 Penn State, 27-26
- Today in History
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?
- North Korea demands concession from US before it will disarm
- After Brazil museum fire, debate over how, or if, to rebuild
- Musk out as Tesla chair, remains CEO in $40M SEC settlement
- Rockies fall to Nats, drop into NL West tie with Dodgers
- British MP in Taiwan to lobby against death penalty
- Ibrahimovic scores twice in Galaxy's 3-0 win over Whitecaps
- Weather turns sunny Sunday across Taiwan, as new storm Kong-Rey takes shape
- Paxton tops 200 Ks, Mariners beat Rangers 4-1
- Khris Davis' 48th homer powers Oakland past Angels, 5-2
- Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
- Dallas clinches playoff spot with 0-0 tie against Timbers
- American League
- United Soccer League
- Burrow's big game leads No. 5 LSU past Ole Miss, 45-16
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Polls open in landmark referendum on Macedonia's name
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Major League Soccer
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- No. 19 Oregon beats No. 24 California 42-24
- Trump on Kim: Tough talk ... 'and then we fell in love'
- LEADING OFF: Final-day drama to decide 2 titles, Yelich push
- China tests model aircraft to develop 'hypersonic weapons'
- Indonesia's disaster agency says death toll for earthquake and tsunami has climbed to 832
- No Nobel Literature Prize this year but body still in focus
- More than 200,000 sunflowers in bloom at Taipei’s Rainbow Riverside Park
- Iraq's Kurds hold elections for regional parliament
- Indonesian envoy to Taiwan thanks government for help pledge
- Typhoon pummels Japan, flights canceled, trains shut down
- National League
- Boko Haram has been repelled, Cameroon's leader declares
- Two Chinese men skip flight home, request political asylum in Taiwan
- The Latest: Macedonian leader: Vote for nation's EU future
- China manufacturing weakens amid US tariff battle
- China prepares for possible protests ahead of National Day
- Scores die in Indonesian tsunami as warning system stalls
- 3 charged in fatal shooting of Memphis civic leader
- Macedonians vote in landmark referendum on country's name
- Police in central Taiwan help speed a man with severed fingers to hospital
- 3rd Kavanaugh accuser has history of legal disputes
- Paris Auto show highlights electric SUVs yet diesel lives on
- "Between Two Waters" wins top film prize at San Sebastian
- World Cup Diary: A'ja Wilson talks playing in the World Cup
- US looking for another historic comeback at the Ryder Cup
- Still uncertain if Typhoon Kong-Rey will hit Taiwan
- Egypt Olympic committee wants legal action against club head
- Nobel Prizes still struggle with wide gender disparity
- US vs Australia for gold at Women's Basketball World Cup
- Relative unknown Walter Nyamilandu wins seat on FIFA Council
- Australian NRL Playoffs Glance
- Boat capsizes off Turkey's Aegean coast, 5 migrants killed
- Syria rebel group refuses to withdraw from Idlib front lines
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- The Latest: Spain rescues 466 people crossing Mediterranean
- UK's Johnson brands Theresa May's Brexit plan 'deranged'
- Sydney Roosters win NRL grand final 21-6 over Melbourne
- The Latest: All 12 matches out in Ryder Cup singles
- Hurricane Rosa heads for Baja, Southwestern US
- APNewsBreak: Pentagon's immigrant recruit program stymied
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One's Russian Grand Prix.
- Kavanaugh case unfolds as DeVos readies sexual assault rule
- Hamilton wins Russian GP after teammate lets him through
- A year later, Catalonia's secession vote scars region, Spain
- Nishioka defeats Herbert to win the Shenzhen Open
- Tomic upsets top-seeded Fognini to win Chengdu Open
- India and Pakistan clash in UN over terror support
- Koroki scores twice to lead Urawa past Kashiwa in J-League
- Bologna's Orsolini shows off his highly touted potential
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Indonesian singer Siti Badriah enchants large crowd of compatriots at culture festival in New Taipei
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Indonesia tsunami toll tops 800 but expected to jump further
- 17-year-old becomes 1st female to win K&N Pro Series race
- 3 people missing after storm pounds Greece with heavy rain
- American League
- National League
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- The Latest: White House not 'micromanaging' Kavanaugh probe
- Ironman parents: O'Donnell, Carfrae adapt to life with Izzy
- Iran sentences 3 suspects to death over financial crimes
- The Latest: Canada edges Nigeria at Women's World Cup
- Employers jump into providing care as health costs rise
- 'Garden' clause in new law requires pay during noncompete
- FBI investigating after car explosion kills 1 on city street
- Assistant referee hit by object in Scottish Premiership
- UK to send 800 troops to Arctic, cites concerns about Russia
- Europe beats the United States to win the Ryder Cup
- Gassy cows are bad for the planet; could seaweed diet help?
- Spain's Alejandro Valverde sprints to road race world title
- White House: Trump-Rosenstein face-off may be delayed again
- When gambling goes haywire, you're unlikely to catch a break
- Mercedes team orders add to F1's history of controversy
- F1 Russian Grand Prix Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--French Results
- China Open Results
- Las Vegas reflects and moves forward 1 year after shooting
- McIlroy again unreliable in Ryder Cup singles
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- NASCAR changes angle of tire barrier for roval debut
- Haddish and Hart lead 'Night School' to No. 1 with $28M
- Priests leaves duties as sex abuse allegations investigated
- Halep retires from China Open 1st round with back injury
- Ryder Cup Champions
- North Korea's Kim Jong Un gives dogs to South Korean president
- In Catalonia's Val d'Aran, nobody wants independence
- Foreign Minister Heiko Maas mourns victims of Nazi massacre in Italy
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Lawyer, 99, will retire 'when they carry me out of here'
- Ryder Cup Results
- Former Maldives president released from prison
- Southern California beach still closed after shark attack
- Veterans of Cape Verdean descent get their own memorial
- BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points Table
- AP Explains: Where things stand in Vegas shooting aftermath
- 3 justices at annual Mass ahead of Supreme Court's new term
- Press secretary defends scarcity of daily press briefing
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Ronaldo-owned Valladolid wins 2nd straight in Spanish league
- As immigrants flow across US border, American guns go south
- Houston officials halt construction of "robot brothel"
- NHL season preview: Teams load up to challenge champion Caps
- Burnley wins 2nd straight EPL game, Cardiff struggling
- White House aide Conway: She's a victim of sexual assault
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- The Latest: Kahne hopes to return for final 7 NASCAR races
- The Latest: FBI says no remaining threat after car explosion
- Ref takes players off field after fan trouble at Montpellier
- Slovakia: Suspects in reporter's slaying kept in custody
- Man City player scores spectacular own-goal from 50 yards
- Proposal on Colorado peak leads to couple's altitude issues
- BC-SOC--French Results
- VAR in the spotlight again, this time for not working
- BC-SOC--German Results
- AP POLL ALERT: No. 3 Ohio State jumps Clemson, Notre Dame passes Oklahoma for No. 6; West Virginia, Washington in top 10
- Vinatieri breaks NFL's field goal record with No. 566
- Gay pride parade held in Rio de Janeiro
- L'Oreal hosts 1st show on Seine in Paris; Valentino delights
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- This Cup had it all _ from hat tips to golf ball exorcisms
- United Soccer League
- Francesco Molinari: British Open champ, now Ryder Cup hero
- Results from nearly half of polling stations show 90.8 percent voted in favor of Macedonia name change.
- Major League Soccer
- Column: Time for Tiger & Lefty to exit the Ryder Cup stage
- The Latest: Boy attacked by shark in California will recover
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- A brief look at the Ryder Cup
- Augsburg's Finnbogason repeats hat trick against Freiburg
- Ryder Cup capsules from Sunday's singles matches
- National Football League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Trubisky throws for 6 TDs, Bears pound Buccaneers 48-10
- Authorities say three males are dead in Pennsylvania car explosion, called an 'isolated incident'
- Patriots stop skid, hand Dolphins 1st loss in 38-7 rout
- Mets slugger Cespedes scheduled for 2nd heel surgery Oct. 23
- National Football League
- Brett Maher FG on final play lifts Cowboys over Lions 26-24
- Bortles tosses 2 TD passes Jags handle Darnold, Jets 31-12
- Johansen's 2 goals lead Predators past Hurricanes
- Packers put together complete effort in 22-0 win over Bills
- National Football League
- U.S. wins third consecutive Women's Basketball World Cup title with 73-56 victory over Australia
- Golden girls: US wins third straight World Cup title
- Dalton's late TD pass to Green lifts Bengals over Falcons
- National Football League
- Tied division leaders all take leads in Game 162
- California becomes first state to require publicly traded companies to include women on boards of directors
- Mariota outduels Wentz as Titans edge Eagles 26-23 in OT
- National Football League
- Boy Scout, 12, dies in sand dune collapse at Michigan park
- Macedonia's prime minister says he has no intention of resigning as 'vast majority' of voters backed name change deal.
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- California is 1st state to require women on corporate boards
- LA Kings' Dustin Brown out indefinitely with broken finger
- American League
- Golden Knights continue healing process for Las Vegas
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Texans end losing streak in OT after Vinatieri sets record
- Mississippi city mourns 2 police officers killed in shooting
- Beltre farewell? Mariners top Rangers 3-1 to finish off 2018
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- American League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Jones, Showalter preside over Orioles' 4-0 win over Astros
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- American League
- National League
- Macedonia name change referendum has low turnout
- UK to retain military presence in Germany after Brexit
- Schoolchildren killed by landmine in eastern Ukraine
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Golden performance not enough for Lions in loss at Cowboys
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Rockies' Blackmon hits for cycle against Nationals
- American League
- National League
- Kurek stars as Poland beats Brazil to retain world title
- Canada, US make progress in trade talks but no deal yet
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Dodgers rout Giants, head to NL West tiebreaker vs Rockies
- Thousands gather in support of Brazil's far-right candidate
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Scioscia says he's leaving Angels after 5-4 win over A's
- NL East champ Braves drop finale, wait for NL West champ
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Mike Scioscia steps down as Angels manager after 19 years
- Mauer doubles, catches in emotional likely finale with Twins
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Rays use bullpen to beat Blue Jays 9-4 for 90th win
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Rockies rout Nats 12-0, to play at Dodgers for NL West title
- Red Sox claim more titles, beating Yankees 10-2 in finale
- Yelich, Brewers top Tigers; Central tiebreaker vs Cubs looms
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Bank of America ROVAL 400 Results
- WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT
- Humpback whale sightings becoming less common around Hawaii
- Post-Kevin Spacey, Old Vic 'guardians' fight workplace abuse
- Eagles blow pair of leads in losing 26-23 to Titans in OT
- Post-Kevin Spacey, Old Vic 'guardians' fight workplace abuse
- National Football League
- Cubs force NL Central tiebreaker game, beat Cardinals 10-5
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Diamondbacks end deflating September with 4-3 loss to Padres
- American League
- National League
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Wanted: Tesla chairman, must be able to handle conflict
- Sporting KC, Real Salt Lake play to 1-1 draw
- Major League Soccer
- Red Bulls move within point of 1st-place Atlanta
- National Football League
- National Basketball Association
- National Football League
- New Tesla chair must rein in CEO Musk at key moment
- Rockies, Dodgers, Cubs and Brewers all win, force Games 163
- Syndergaard gets 1st shutout, Mets top Marlins 1-0 in finale
- Kamara runs for 3 second-half TDs, Saints beat Giants 33-18
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Rivers throws for 3 TDs as Chargers rally to beat 49ers
- Tanigawa eagles 18th to win Champions event at Pebble Beach
- Reich's late decision proves costly in loss to Texans
- California governor signs toughest net neutrality law in US, forcing internet providers to maintain level playing field
- Europe wins back Ryder Cup, beating US 17 1/2-10 1/2
- The Latest: California governor signs net neutrality bill
- Raiders rally past Browns 45-42 in OT for 1st win for Gruden
- National Football League
- California governor signs tough net neutrality bill
- National Basketball Association
- Cardinals lose 20-17 to Seahawks in Rosen's first start
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Caps' Wilson could face suspension for hit in preseason game
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Justice Department sues California over hours-old internet neutrality bill
- Burials begin in quake- and tsunami-hit Indonesian region
- National Basketball Association
- Thomas gestures toward Seattle sideline after broken leg
- String of disasters exacts heavy damage, human toll in Asia
- How the West will be won: Rockies, Dodgers meet for title
- The Latest: Trudeau meeting with Cabinet over trade
- Brewers-Cubs set for NL Central tiebreaker
- National Hockey League
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- Japan's 'tankan' economic survey shows decline in sentiments
- One and not done: Brews-Cubs, Rockies-Dodgers in tiebreakers
- QB Beathard shows grit during Niners' narrow loss to Bolts
- Typhoon Kong-Rey has better chance of striking Taiwan: meteorologist
- Inglis to captain Kangaroos against New Zealand, Tonga
- Seoul says South Korea has begun removing mines on border, expects North is doing the same under summit deal
- South Korea begins removing mines, expects North to do same
- Japan and South Korea meet in Champions League final four
- DeRozan debuts as Spurs' new era opens with preseason win
- National Hockey League
- Canadian official says the U.S. and Canada have reached the basis of a free trade deal
- National Hockey League
- Indonesia's president authorizes for country to accept foreign help for the earthquake and tsunami disaster
- The Latest: Indonesia's president authorizes foreign help
- Mayfield's 4 turnovers mar promising 1st start for Browns
- 12 allies call for Taiwan UN membership
- Taiwanese Communist shrine creator beats hasty retreat to Hong Kong, sister stuck with NT$5 million bill
- AP Explains: Removal of mines from Korean Demilitarized Zone
- Canada, US say new trade agreement with Mexico means 'freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth'
- National Football League
- AirAsia begins first direct flight between Taipei and Chiang Mai Sept. 30
- Iranian state media says Revolutionary Guard launches missiles into Syria at militants after Ahvaz attack
- Flacco throws 2 TD passes, Ravens trip up Steelers 26-14
- Titans edge Eagles 26-23 on TD pass late in OT
- Asian trading mixed amid lingering trade tension worries
- Iran Guard launches missiles into Syria over parade attack
- Today in History
- Murder trial of Chicago police officer to resume
- Medicine award to kick off naming of new Nobel Prize winners
- Can wireless challenge cable for home internet service?
- National Basketball Association
- New Tesla chair must rein in CEO Musk at key moment
- Tropical Storm Rosa nears Mexico's Baja California coast
- James captivates crowd in his Los Angeles Lakers debut
- California governor rejects supervised drug injection plan
- Mexican students massacred by army in 1968, by gangs today
- United coach Mourinho under pressure ahead of Valencia game
- National Basketball Association
- New California internet neutrality law sparks US lawsuit
- 4 Taiwanese citizens safely flee quake-hit zone of Indonesia disaster
- Unhappy Payet raises questions for Marseille; PSG marches on
- Messi speaks up amid slump in new role as Barcelona captain
- Some fear Kavanaugh's fate may bode ill for GOP either way
- Kavanaugh allegations join debate over campus investigations
- Mandzukic stepping up in the absence of goals from Ronaldo
- Tips sought from public after car explosion that left 3 dead
- This Week: PepsiCo and Lennar earns, nonfarm payrolls
- AP PHOTOS: Scenes of destruction and suffering in Indonesia
- 'Tragedy of grand scale': Events mark date of Vegas shooting
- US Navy destroyer cruises through South China Sea on eve of China national day
- The Latest: Moon defends recent military deals with North
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Canada-US reach deal to stay in trade pact with Mexico
- Steelers offense sputters in second half against Ravens
- Yale classmate recalls Kavanaugh as frequent, heavy drinker
- American climbers ski down world's 4th-highest mountain
- Melania Trump forges ahead as first lady with Africa trip
- 3rd Kavanaugh accuser has history of legal disputes
- Separatists block traffic to recall divisive Catalan vote
- India's sanitation summit overshadows problems that persist
- China cancels October security dialogue with US Defense officials
- Problems for Pentagon's immigrant recruit program
- Bengals don't flinch, beat Falcons on Dalton's late TD pass
- Patriots again look like pride of division in win over Miami
- Mariota looking healthy as Titans beat Eagles 26-23 in OT
- Packers defense has Rodgers' back in 22-0 win over Bills
- Texans celebrate after snapping 9-game losing streak
- Bears' 'D' gets help from 'O' in 48-10 romp over Bucs
- Injuries mar Seattle win, Arizona's Rosen sharp in loss
- 53% of respondents support making English Taiwan's second official language
- Jaguars dominate Jets, look ahead to high-powered Chiefs
- Raiders steal game from Browns with 45-42 OT win
- Kites take to the skies in annual kite fest on Taiwan’s north coast
- Rivers wants Chargers to start stringing together wins
- Indonesia's national disaster agency spokesman says death toll from earthquake and tsunami climbs slightly to 844.
- Saints win third straight behind Kamara and surprising Dee
- Elliott's workload, key catch help Cowboys top Lions 26-24
- Flacco flourishing for resurgent Ravens, downs Steelers
- Indonesia earthquake: Death toll skyrockets, mass prison breaks
- Autumn's weirdly colored vegetables
- Chiefs' Mahomes juggles on-field success, off-field stardom
- Supreme Court term amid starts in shadow of Kavanaugh
- ICYMI in NFL Week 4: Earl Thomas' middle finger says plenty
- Blades of speed: Rollerblading is behind McDavid's skating
- UK Brexit chief says no deal better than being tied to bloc
- Tiebreakers have been perilous for Dodgers
- Column: US has European way figured out except for winning
- 4 remain in hospital after Pacific lagoon plane crash
- STAT WATCH: Sun Devils' Benjamin 1st to break 300-yard mark
- Staley guides US to another gold using calm demeanor
- The Latest: Catalan activists return to scene of violence
- Weekend Sports in Brief
- Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen wins third badminton title this year at Korea Open
- Son to lead South Korea against Uruguay, Panama
- Asian shares mixed amid lingering trade tension worries
- Popular Danish singer-songwriter Kim Larsen dies at 72
- Palestinians in West Bank strike over Israel's nation law
- German court approves extradition of Iranian diplomat wanted in connection with Paris bomb plot
- German court approves extradition of Iranian diplomat
- National League
- Vatican concerned over jailed Catholics despite China-Vatican deal
- Two Perry-class frigates to be commissioned by Taiwan Navy in Nov.
- Germany arrests 6 men suspected of forming a 'far-right terrorist organization' allegedly planning attacks on migrants
- Germany arrests 6 suspected far-right extremists in Chemnitz
- New Okinawa chief embodies complexity of Japan's US bases
- 6 rescued from German hot air balloon that hit power lines
- Sheriff: Suspect in Louisiana slaying arrested in Panama
- Macedonia's partners urge it to move forward on name change
- More young Taiwanese seeking employment in Southeast Asia and India
- Tsai expresses gratitude for Catholic missionaries in Taiwan
- Danske Bank names new CEO to distance itself from scandal
- Deadline passes, Palestinians brace for West Bank demolition
- Paris auto show highlights electric SUVs yet diesel lives on
- Man at center of Nobel Literature Prize academy scandal in Sweden has been given a 2-year jail sentence for 2011 rape
- Mickey Mouse gets African wardrobe options for 90th birthday
- Man at center of Nobel Literature scandal convicted of rape
- Iran says 31 people have died from drinking tainted alcohol
- Bundesliga reinvigorated as Dortmund overtakes Bayern
- James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo are jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine or physiology
- APEC information and communications meeting in Taipei centers on IoT, digital governance
- Pokémon GO event coming to Tainan, Taiwan next month
- Nishikori, Raonic advance to 2nd round at Japan Open
- The Latest: Tesla shares surge in premarket trading
- ICC prosecutors urge judges to continue Ivory Coast trial
- James Allison and Tasuku Honjo win Nobel Prize in Medicine
- Taiwan officials and US Congressman promote agricultural trade in Iowa
- WildAid Report Shows Dramatic Decline in Rhino Horn Prices
- UN refugee chief: Med rescues 'taken hostage' by politics
- Film about Tamsui Kavalan Historical Trails selected and screened by World Trails Conference
- On Catalan independence vote anniversary, protesters block railway, roads
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Peru captain Guerrero still banned in latest Swiss ruling
- Taiwan-Japan small and medium business cooperation supported at sidelines of Taiwan Innotech Expo
- AP Explains: The new Okinawa governor and US military bases
- Fire at Venice's La Fenice brought quickly under control
- Cypriot police: 34 Syrian migrants seek asylum
- 2 Chinese bishops participating in Vatican synod in a first
- Ryanair warns earnings hurt by strikes, rising fuel cost
- Prosecutors: $81,000 paid for Slovak journalist slaying
- John Flannery out as chairman and CEO at General Electric after less than two years, Lawrence Culp Jr. takes over
- Macron criticized for photo with teen making obscene gesture
- In trade war with the US, China set to lose: SCMP
- Flannery ousted at GE after less than 2 years
- Suicide bomb targets Italian army trainers in Somali capital
- Drugmaker Pfizer's CEO Read to leave in January
- UN touts anti-tobacco progress, decries industry meddling
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- For critics of DeVos, sale of DeVry chain raises red flags
- Police: Shooting inside moving car in Chicago leaves 2 dead
- Man United slump has players in a jam over how to speak out
- For critics of DeVos, sale of DeVry chain raises red flags
- The Latest: Trump to speak about US-Canada trade deal
- Russia goalkeeper Akinfeev ends 15-year national team duty
- 3 found fatally shot in front of Kansas City area home
- The French Culture Ministry says that French crooner Charles Aznavour has died at age 94
- Review: 'Gone So Long' takes its time, but is worth the trip
- Afghan candidate's 3 guards killed in raid on nearby home
- French singer and actor Charles Aznavour dies at age 94
- The Latest: Sex crimes prosecutor wouldn't charge Kavanaugh
- Cosmos in bloom at central Taiwan’s Fushoushan and Wuling farms
- Austrian FM supports return of Syrian refugees
- Indonesia quake: 'Tsunami warning was lifted too soon'
- The Macedonia-Greece name deal: What happens next?
- Poland: Film stokes debate about sexual abuse
- My Europe: Right-wing extremism, tempered by incompetence
- Arnault, the Frenchman at the center of the Nobel Prize scandal, found guilty of rape
- We too: At gathering of nations, women's voices ring loud
- Italy tries to reassure European partners over spending plan
- Pizza delivery driver credited with thwarting kidnapping
- New ferries, departure site for Puerto Rico islands
- Fiat Chrysler's new CEO announces new management structure
- Can wireless challenge cable for home internet service?
- The Latest: Sunrise remembrance for Vegas shooting victims
- Review: Things get quirky in 'Greatest Love Story Ever Told'
- NexRetail wins top prize at Google Cloud 'HACKIDB' contest in Taipei
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Markets Right Now: GE leads big gains in industrial stocks
- Can wireless challenge cable for home internet service?
- Supreme Court won't hear case over California beach access
- US ambassador: Romanian judicial system under threat
- American League
- National League
- US construction spending edged up slight 0.1 percent in August, led by government projects
- Lebanon seeks to dispel Israeli allegations of rocket sites
- US construction spending up slightly 0.1 percent in August
- National Hockey League
- Can wireless challenge cable for home internet service?
- Stocks jump on Wall Street after US, Canada seal trade deal
- UN court rejects Bolivia's request for judges to order Chile to negotiate access for Bolivia to the Pacific Ocean
- UN court rejects Bolivia's Pacific Ocean access case
- US Supreme Court declines to hear Drew Peterson's appeal
- Osaka and Wozniacki both advance at China Open
- Lavazza acquires Mars Inc. coffee business
- US factories grew at slower pace in September
- Giuseppe Rossi escapes ban after positive doping test
- AP Explains: Catalan conundrum 1 year after contentious vote
- The quick and the late: Testing same-day delivery
- Whereabouts of 100s of Missouri sex offenders unknown
- Leading Brazilian candidate targeted in absence at TV debate
- The Latest: Investigators return to scene of car explosion
- Sudan urges UN to double South Sudan regional force
- Blues acquire Jerabek from Oilers for conditional draft pick
- Charles Aznavour, known as France's Sinatra, dies at 94
- France hands over ETA documents, weapons to Spain
- Germany: window kept husband's body for 1 ½ years
- Challenge grows for US to keep spinning gold in basketball
- Flake stokes presidential speculation as court debate rages
- Novak Djokovic credits hike with turnaround
- South and North Korea begin removing landmines along border
- Opinion: Macedonia's bitter lesson
- The Latest: 8 justices appear divided on new term's 1st case
- Trump says he's 'not at all confident' Congress will approve revised North American trade deal, cites 2020 politics
- Puerto Rico Gov. endorses Nelson in Florida senate race
- Charges filed in death at Detroit-area jail
- Trump says he wants FBI probe of allegations against Kavanaugh to be 'comprehensive,' says 'I'm with him all the way'
- Physicist suspended for talk that sparks sexism concerns
- Pentagon chief drops planned China visit amid tensions
- Stella McCartney embraces roots, advises animal activists
- Dutch ban electric carts following crash that killed 4 kids
- For Gaga, Cooper, cast, 'A Star Is Born' hits close to home
- The Latest: At UN, Nicaragua denounced attempted 'coup'
- Trump says he has a 'very open mind' as FBI probes allegations against Kavanaugh, says 'I'm waiting just like you'
- Colombia's President cracks down on drug use
- Republican convention set for August 2020 in Charlotte
- Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic extend Lazio contracts to 2023
- Police report drop in homicides, shooting victims in Chicago
- Study suggests more older women may benefit from bone drugs
- Romania: Party leader's idea for news probe upsets reporters
- British singer Ed Sheeran grabs a beer at Connecticut pub
- Former priest sentenced for child sex crimes in North Dakota
- Chinese reporter held for alleged slap at UK Tory meeting
- Gaza medics say Israeli fire wounds dozens of protesters
- Max Nash, AP photographer who covered war, dies at 77
- Greece seeking to drop commitment on pension cuts
- Trump says he'd be a 'mess' as a drinker
- Review: Redford is wry, charming in his (maybe?) swan song
- Former Dallas officer who shot unarmed man may be retried
- Longtime Facebook executive Adam Mosseri is named Instagram CEO after abrupt departure of its founders
- China Open Results
- Japan Open Results
- In Brazil Congress, Bolsonaro's record thin; army was focus
- GE Appliances to add 400 jobs at Kentucky plant
- Indonesia quake: a neighborhood buried, a final embrace
- Film Review: A very intimate quest shown in 'Private Life'
- Records: Ex-wife plotted killing while jailed for poisoning
- US economists optimistic about growth, worried about tariffs
- Review: Lisa Unger's 'Under My Skin' weaves baffling puzzle
- Obama backs more than 200 Democrats ahead of midterms
- Algeria approves beatification service for slain Catholics
- Forward Scott Hartnell retires after 17 NHL seasons
- US starts training Turkish troops for joint Syria patrols
- Patrick Reed goes off on Spieth, Furyk in Ryder Cup vent
- The Latest: Mattis doesn't see US-China relations worsening
- Sarah Palin's son, Track Palin, accused of another assault
- Records reveal GOP candidate Laxalt's teenage assault arrest
- Christian TV network enters world of 24-hour news
- Pakistan drafts allrounder Hafeez for tests vs Australia
- Longtime Facebook exec Adam Mosseri new head of Instagram
- European discount airline Primera Air shuts down
- North Dakota officials tell tribes of election requirements
- Cardi B gets assault summons but lawyer say she did no harm
- Reds looking for manager after 4th straight 90-loss season
- Police: Boy Scout hit by car on hike dies
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: Puerto Rico Gov. endorses Gillum for governor
- Rebuild under way as Blue Jays begin youth movement
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Bradley, Guzan, Pulisic return to US national team
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Medicare upgrades its website ahead of sign-up season
- Beatles' process for making 'White Album' taxed producer
- Stars get defenseman Carrick from Toronto for draft pick
- The Latest: Cop charged in jail death is suspended
- The good, bad and ugly of NFL's opening 4 weeks
- Top Senate Republican says chamber will vote this week on Kavanaugh, says 'endless delays and obstruction' will end
- AP Explains: How NAFTA 2.0 will shake up business as usual
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Anaheim Ducks claim LW Pontus Aberg off waivers from Oilers
- Financial aid season kicks off with 1st day for applications
- National League
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Trump returns to Tennessee to boost Senate hopeful Blackburn
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Yelich, Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 for NL Central title
- Trump gives medal to soldier for heroic work in Afghanistan
- New York finally corrects misspelling of Verrazzano bridge
- Guatemala ex-soldier goes on trial for Civil War abuses
- The Latest: Authorities say Track Palin hit woman in head
- Stranded humpback whale rescued in Argentina
- Trump has sharp words for ABC's Vega, CNN's Collins
- GE, Tesla and GM jump while Akorn plunges
- Hawley says he believes Kavanaugh was 'falsely accused'
- In Barkov they trust: Panthers' hopes rest on Finnish star
- Major GOP group cuts Kansas City-area congressman loose.
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- 2nd mistrial declared for man accused of setting woman on fire in Mississippi; jurors deadlocked
- Quagliarella sets up both as Sampdoria beats Spal 2-1
- Column: 'Roval' a smashing success for all except Johnson
- 2nd mistrial declared in Mississippi burned woman case
- Colorado bowling alley owner dies, got stuck in pinsetter
- National League
- BC-US--Index, US
- Authorities say a bear has killed an Alaska mine worker
- More stock whiplash as Tesla rebounds after Musk settlement
- Celta held again, remains winless in 4 La Liga matches
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Bournemouth beats Crystal Palace 2-1 on late penalty in EPL
- Paul Allen says his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma has returned
- White House gives FBI freer rein in Kavanaugh investigation
- Excitement brewing for NHL expansion team in Seattle
- Phillies seek answers after collapsing down the stretch
- Lawyer for Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge says Judge has been interviewed by FBI 'but his interview has not been completed'
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Hall's OT winner lead Devils over Swiss club
- Sieren's China: Respect your neighbors
- CERN suspends physicist for sexist presentation
- Austria's controversial 'burqa ban,' a year on
- Slovak officials say ex-police officer killed reporter Jan Kuciak
- The Latest: Prosecutor unsure on third trial in burning case
- The Latest: Oklahoma man fatally mauled by bear
- The Latest: Melania Trump departs Washington on Africa trip
- The Latest: Trump in Tenn. to boost Senate hopeful Blackburn
- Box office Top 20: 'Night School' is No. 1
- Company wants some Missouri boat death lawsuits dropped
- Soccer star Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman
- Critics sound off on Garrison Keillor appearance in Vermont
- Safety Eric Berry out for Chiefs; Denver CB Brock inactive
- California woman sentenced for China smuggling
- National League
- The Latest: Nevada politician regrets police assault as teen
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Buehler, Dodgers top Rockies 5-2; 6th straight NL West title
- Mexico City removes subway plaques on 1968 anniversary
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- The Latest: Flake vows to vote 'no' if Kavanaugh lied
- Kyrie Irving on flat-Earth comments: 'I'm sorry'
- Brown shows governing philosophy in final bill action
- Pressure needs to be on for Vikings to rebound vs. Eagles
- Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
- Mother says it's a miracle her son survived shark attack
- High court denies review of Grand Canyon-area mining ban
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Cubs, Rockies meet for NL wild card after losing tiebreakers
- Hard Rock replaces Atlantic City president after 3 months
- LEADING OFF: Rockies head to Wrigley for wild-card one-off
- Italy and the EU clash over budget plan
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Desperation everywhere, aid slow to reach Indonesia victims
- Donald Trump Jr. raises money for Maine Republicans
- Kong-Rey upgraded to super typhoon, set to come closest to Taiwan on Fri.
- Injuries to QB, O-line, receivers put 49ers' roster in flux
- North Korea says peace declaration not a bargaining chip
- National Basketball Association
- South China Sea: Chinese warship nearly collides with US Navy destroyer
- Chinese reporter detained for assault after outburst at Hong Kong forum in UK
- Red Wings put defenseman Mike Green on injured reserve
- Vietnam's former Communist Party Chief Do Muoi dies at 101
- Taiwanese company ASUS denies rumors of gaming division layoffs
- Yunlin International Puppet Theater Festival in Taiwan takes the stage Oct. 6
- National Football League
- Mahomes rallies Chiefs past Broncos, 27-23
- FBI agent shot by booby-trapped wheelchair in Oregon home
- Greg Inglis faces media after DUI charge
- The Latest: Moderate quakes shake another part of Indonesia
- Taiwanese director found dead via suspected suicide
- Today in History
- Football Federation Australia votes for governance reform
- Financial aid season kicks off with 1st day for applications
- Wife of ex-Guatemalan dictator Rios Montt dies at 89
- Trump dominated UN, but US nationalism at odds with world
- US says Chinese destroyer came dangerously close to US ship
- Tropical Storm Rosa heads for Baja, US Southwest
- The most dangerous celebrity online is revealed
- Communist Chinese temple builder cuts 'long march' short, back in Taiwan
- White House tells FBI it can talk to anyone about Kavanaugh
- Trump predicts havoc if Democrats take over Congress
- Democrats question Kavanaugh's credibility, temperament
- Barcelona's memories of Wembley highlight European failure
- Studies in healthy older people aim to prevent Alzheimer's
- Election ahead, Trump's advisers try to get him to hold back
- National Basketball Association
- Help Wanted: Overseers for Social Security and Medicare
- Lawmakers debate fix after conservation fund lapses
- Despite hurricane, at-risk Houston students made gains
- Former Nicaraguan President Violeta Chamorro hospitalized
- Nobel Prize in physics to be announced Tuesday
- Japan's PM reshuffles Cabinet; foreign, trade ministers stay
- Brokers of Portland condo building target buyers in Asia
- Dominant debut for No. 1 pick Ayton in Suns' exhibition game
- Chicago officer's trial to resume after unexpected day off
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Seoul: North Korea estimated to have 20-60 nuclear weapons
- Go left: Mahomes' pass with opposite hand the talk after win
- Disaster undoes hard-won progress for Indonesian port city
- Earl Thomas injury could have ripple effects in Pittsburgh
- Hurricanes' Foegele among surprises to make NHL rosters
- Elevating Rockies' game? Coors seems to factor in awards
- Pakistani court rules to sell assets of ex-finance minister
- Camel bites man in neck at Taipei Zoo
- New electrics are stars of Paris auto show
- Son of Egypt's jailed former president campaigns for father
- Chiefs capitalize for 27-23 win after Broncos ditch the run
- Photo of the Day: Twilight in Taipei
- Before things get wild, the MLB postseason from A to Z
- UK says EU immigrants won't get priority after Brexit
- Israeli tycoon begins 3-year prison term in securities fraud
- Musk to workers: Perform for profit, prove 'naysayers wrong'
- Asian markets fall on US-China trade worries
- Residents fume in decimated Indonesian city as aid lags
- Taiwanese VP to visit Vatican at same time as newly appointed Chinese bishops
- Indonesian disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says death toll from earthquake and tsunami now 1,234
- Chinese dissident Liu Xia might visit Taiwan next year
- German government agrees to plan to cut diesel pollution
- Taiwanese police release photos of suspect robbing Chang Hwa Bank
- Communist Chinese shrine in western Taiwan smashed to smithereens
- Gunmen kill Philippine town mayor, 2 others, injure his wife
- Police scour homes of French group in anti-terror action
- Turkey orders 417 detained in money laundering probe
- Bhutanese conjoined twins in Australia for separation
- Italy arrests mayor for allegedly aiding illegal immigration
- Taiwan President asks local Muslims to help foster closer ties with world of Islam
- Victim of prison torture walks free
- Europe 'more exposed' in next downturn, Moody's warns
- The Latest: New electrics are stars of Paris auto show
- Afghan council seeks Pakistani cleric's help to end war
- New Taipei City International Documentary Month to screen 37 select documentaries for free
- Worries about Italy's finances jolt markets again
- 14 year old Taiwanese student's design showcased by LEGO Ideas
- Taiwanese girl group S.H.E has officially left their label agency
- In South Africa, endangered frogs get another chance
- All 12 Taiwanese safe after leaving Sulawesi earthquake zone
- EU legislators want British apologies over Soviet barb
- Taiwanese citizenship process simplified for foreigners with 'Plum Blossom' APRC
- Saudi gives Yemen $200 million amid currency's slide
- Cloud of sex abuse scandal hangs over Vatican youth meeting
- Top-seeded Marin Cilic loses in 1st round at Japan Open
- US airstrike in Somalia kills 9 al-Shabab extremists
- Germany to expand job-seeker visas, seeks skilled workers
- Dimmed lights, somber tributes on Vegas shooting anniversary
- Nobody better: Betts, Yelich clear choices for MVP awards
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- France says it is freezing the assets of the internal security section of Iran's Intelligence Ministry
- France freezes funds of Iranian govt security section
- Boris Johnson to turn up heat on May at Conservative meeting
- Taiwanese band "The Fur." kicks off Asian tour with debut album after European gigs
- Dense blazing stars color Central Taiwan purple
- Iran's rial unexpectedly rallies after weeks of steep falls
- Afghan official: Suicide bomber strikes election rally in eastern Nangarhar province, killing 13 people
- American, Canadian, French scientists win Nobel Prize for work in laser physics
- Suicide bomber kills 13 in election rally in Afghanistan
- Dutch firm CIP inks deal with Taiwan company to reach country's 2025 wind power goals
- French police raid Islamic center suspected of terror links
- Pro-refugee Italian mayor arrested over immigration fraud
- Drummer leaves Sigur Ros band after rape allegations surface
- The Latest: 3 receive Nobel physics prize for laser research
- European judges dismiss challenges by Mutu, Pechstein
- 'Slaughter' author says Chinese used Taipei Mayor Ko's tech to transplant Falun Gong prisoners' organs
- Syria FM says Iran coordinated its ballistic missile strikes
- Boy killed, 9 injured in bomb blast in eastern India
- Dubai court imprisons taxi driver for assaulting US sailor
- Sierra Leone military truck flips, kills at least 10
- Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
- Central Taiwan's largest shopping outlet park set to open in mid-Dec.
- Rooms with new views: Hotels try their hand in home-sharing
- Thousands of Polish police, firefighters march over pay
- The Latest: Amazon lifts minimum wage to $15
- Thai prison system testing video call contacts via messaging
- Melania Trump arrives in Ghana, 1st stop on Africa tour
- The Latest: Denmark to ramp up no Brexit preparations
- US NATO envoy warns Russia to halt new missile development
- Jack Ma warns US-China trade war would 'hurt everybody'
- Taiwanese, South Korean and Malaysian groups plan investments in North Korea
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- AP: Firms sell school 'hardening' as mass shooting solution
- AP: Firms sell school 'hardening' as mass shooting solution
- Poll: Half of young Americans see better financial future
- Shifen Waterfall in New Taipei to close one hour earlier in the next eight months
- Ivory trade study is tribute to killed US conservationist
- The sea, the sea: Chanel creates beach to cap Paris season
- American, Frenchman, Canadian win Nobel for work with lasers
- Mattis vows no cut in military support for France in Mali
- The Latest: Ernst says she intends to vote for Kavanaugh
- Pakistan official: Roadside bomb kills 3 on security convoy
- UN: Tobacco kills not just people, but the environment
- Lebanon's president vows to confront any Israeli aggression
- House fire in United Arab Emirates kills 8 in single family
- The Latest: Truck hits fast-food protesters; several hurt
- Germany calls for Macedonia to proceed with Greece accord
- Euro Tour to help fan who has lost vision from ball strike
- Taiwan CDC urges the public to get flu shots beginning Oct 15
- Danish ferry company says 294 passengers stranded after engine breakdown in Baltic Sea
- Saudi investment in China-Pakistan economic corridor may upset Iran
- Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
- EU politicans demand apology for UK Soviet comparison
- Indonesia earthquake: Thousands lack access to aid
- Judge refuses to order school to put teen on soccer team
- American Airlines seeks to end flight from Charlotte to Cuba
- Palestinian students ask Merkel to protect their village
- 294 ferry passengers stranded in Baltic Sea; no injuries
- Truck hits minimum wage protesters in Michigan; several hurt
- Gang member gets 36 years for role in death of teen
- Atletico Madrid won't be looking past Club Brugge
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Driver crashes after not stopping for Chicago police; 3 dead
- Polish court orders Catholic order to pay sex abuse victim
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open mixed on Wall Street
- Former player Halilhodzic takes charge of French club Nantes
- Arrested Audi CEO Rupert Stadler leaves company
- The Latest: Group says 34 migrants feared dead off Morocco
- UN agency evacuates Gaza international staff after protests
- Poet laureate Tracy K. Smith launching podcast-radio show
- Ask Brianna: When a student debt becomes a lot of trouble
- WNBA President Lisa Borders stepping down
- Wobbly start for US stocks; Pepsi cuts its profit target
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- The Latest: Rain from Rosa soaks central, southern Arizona
- Kerber, Osaka, Garcia march into China Open 3rd round
- On tiny Linosa, it's easy to adopt island's relaxed rhythms
- Philippine military chief: Duterte critic requested amnesty
- The Latest: Crew of stranded ferry working to fix engine
- Prospective Seattle owners make expansion pitch to NHL
- Iraq delays vote on president due to dispute among Kurds
- Barcelona surpasses $1 billion in revenue
- Lawyer: FBI's interview with Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend Mark Judge has now been completed
- Mexico commemorates '68 massacre with flag at half-staff
- Borussia Dortmund extends young star Jadon Sancho's contract
- Kavanaugh fight mirrors races for state supreme courts
- UK to extend civil partnerships to opposite-sex couples
- Google's first urban development raises data concerns
- FANTASY PLAYS: Turbin, Davis, Kroft and other Week 5 adds
- French court rules Pissarro painting belongs to Jewish heirs
- Former Finnish PM pitches to become next EU Commission head
- Review: 'The Forgotten' eyes evolution of white Trump voters
- Lawsuit in police shooting of Australian woman put on hold
- Hundreds remain on strike at 10 downtown Chicago hotels
- Thai king makes 3 appointments to his advisory council
- No. 1 Simona Halep has MRI exam that shows herniated disc
- Michigan woman convicted in nursing home deaths gets parole
- Report: US pastor's case to be taken to Turkey's high court
- Oklahoma principal accused of spanking students with paddle
- Fresh violence in Kashmir exposes the need for diplomacy
- 21 of last remaining Asiatic lions die in 3 weeks
- Spanish group: 34 migrants feared dead in waters off Morocco
- Cubs leave Edwards off wild-card roster; Strop active
- Catalan leader issues ultimatum over independence vote
- Activists: Lebanese officials try to shut gender conference
- Germany: 8th man arrested over alleged far-right plot
- Parents leave 5-year-old at German airport after holiday
- Severino to start wild card game for Yankees
- The Latest: Trump heads to Philly to promote trade, economy
- Supreme Court declines to hear Oklahoma death row appeal
- Statue conflict: 'Matilda' in face-off with President Trump
- The Latest: Expert: Shooting of teen 'reasonable'
- APNewsBreak: EPA says a little radiation may be healthy
- French interior minister to quit in new blow to Macron
- Pritzker's toilet removal a 'scheme to defraud': report
- World Economic Forum hosts Balkan leaders in Switzerland
- Pentagon: Packages that may contain ricin found on grounds
- Supreme Court could limit execution of people with dementia
- Emergency alert test going out to mobile phones nationwide
- Fed Chair Powell says gradual rate hikes best approach
- State seeks closed hearing on legal dispute in Iowa slaying
- Cech out for up to a month, Leno set for chance at Arsenal
- Germany police evict last treehouse in threatened forest
- The Latest: Seattle group expects to hear from NHL on vote
- APNewsBreak: Nurse attacked at Washington psychiatric ward
- Indebted Air Moldova sold to Romanian group for $71 million
- $100M in new bank notes not missing, Liberian official says
- Leafs lose 2 goalies to waivers; Capitals claim Jaskin
- Times says it was wrong to have writer on Kavanaugh story
- Seeking relief, A's to start Hendriks in wild card game
- Juventus stadium partly closed for 1 match for racist chants
- Ex-army general accused of murder leads mayoral race in Peru
- Minnesota Twins fire manager Paul Molitor after 78-84 finish
- Russia's defense minister says the delivery of S-300 air defense systems to Syria has been completed
- Real Peggy Sue, of 1958 Buddy Holly song fame, dies in Texas
- NASA's Parker Solar Probe swinging by Venus on way to sun
- The Latest: Russia delivers S-300 air defenses to Syria
- Watchdog: US unprepared for consequences of 'zero tolerance'
- Chicago police officer charged with murder in shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald takes the stand at trial
- Ted Cruz's office in Houston evacuated after delivery
- Armenia's leader calls rally to protest 'counterrevolution'
- Man determined to walk again after blood infection from dog
- Black rural voters could be key to Democrats eyeing Georgia
- State TV: Iraqi lawmakers elect veteran Kurdish politician as new president, a step toward forming a new government
- 4 men arrested in connection with violent Virginia rally
- Scrawny dwarf planet, named Goblin, found well beyond Pluto
- The Latest: Iraq elects new president
- Romanian German church slams marriage referendum
- Mental health funds released for displaced hurricane victims
- John Mayer, SZA, Chance to perform at benefit for Mac Miller
- Environmental groups question refinery near national park
- Delta Air Lines partners with startup to improve pet travel
- Spoelstra's new challenge: Combining coaching and fatherhood
- NHL, NBC hoping to make Wednesday must-see TV for hockey
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Kander, citing mental health concerns, drops out of KC race
- Dybala's hat trick helps Juventus beat Young Boys 3-0
- Suburban moms weighed down with secrecy in 'We Were Mothers'
- David Silva rescues City with late strike to beat Hoffenheim
- US secretary of state heads to North Korea for nuclear talks
- Delta Air Lines says Hurricane Florence cost it $30 million.
- Tim Allen wins TV bragging rights over Candice Bergen
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- State TV: Iraq's new president taps Shiite politician Adel Abdul-Mahdi to form new government
- Education Department rolls out new federal student app
- Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 24-30
- Whirlwind year lets Michelle Williams realize her own worth
- Ryder Cup in France had no leaderboards on the course
- Protesters use images of Flyers' new mascot to decry Trump
- 5 in Ukraine hospitalized with suspected anthrax from cattle
- Can Trump's bullying style deliver more trade breakthroughs?
- Giffords, Nevada Democrats meet 1 year after Vegas shooting
- Russia delivers S-300 air defenses to Syria
- Lawsuit accuses Facebook of enabling human traffickers
- MLB attendance down 4 percent as 6 ballparks set lows
- Stitch Fix and Delta skid; Newmont and RenaissanceRe rise
- From Africa to the anteroom: Flake, Coons forge rare bond
- NASCAR to remove restrictor plates at Daytona and Talladega
- AP All-America Watch: Kentucky's big cat; ND's disruptive DT
- Walmart to buy online plus-size women's brand Eloquii
- Rams remain unanimous top team in latest AP Pro32 poll
- Texas man gets life imprisonment for attempt to kill judge
- Chile church says sorry for conduct guidelines for priests
- NY Times: Trump got $413M from his dad, much from tax dodges
- J.C. Penney names former exec of Jo-Ann's as CEO
- Vegas lawyer: Ronaldo rape accuser 'emotionally fragile'
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Real Madrid's poor form continues with loss at CSKA Moscow
- Bayern draws 1-1 against Ajax in Champions League
- Plzen pleasure: Dzeko scores 3 more against favorite target
- Montana tribe can't account for $12 million in federal money
- United stutters to 0-0 draw vs Valencia after arriving late
- Puerto Ricans who claim power overbilling get boost in court
- Champions League: Semedo rescues Benfica to beat AEK 3-2
- The Latest: Pritzker to repay $331,000 in toilet 'scheme'
- Mueller shedding more attorneys in Russia investigation
- Lyon rallies from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Shakhtar
- Ripple effect? Amazon's $15 wage may help lift pay elsewhere
- Prosecutor: Teen suspect in library shooting to plead guilty
- Misfiring Madrid stumbles again; Juve wins without Ronaldo
- Child killers expected to get chance at parole after ruling
- India's currency tumbles amid rising oil prices
- Spain dismantles 'Islamic State' ring operating in jails
- UN orders Nigerian police officer home for sexual abuse
- California's Catholic bishops targeted in sex abuse lawsuit
- Sexual harassment claim withdrawn in California House race
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Post-Florence coal ash tests at 1 site yet to raise alarms
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Fan throws cabbage at under-fire Aston Villa manager
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Column: Reed's passion for Ryder Cup turns poisonous
- Poll: US Catholics fault pope's handling of sex abuse crisis
- US regulators OK updated version of decades-old antibiotic
- $130M underwater fiber-optic cable planned for Puerto Rico
- Secret Service says a suspicious envelope was sent to Trump
- The Latest: Montana tribe says it's reviewing federal audit
- US auto sales fell by 4 percent in the third quarter
- 'A scary time': Trump taps fears of #Metoo run amok
- Wildlife refuge workers evacuated from Pacific storm's path
- No surgery for Rangers RF Mazara after thumb examined
- Review: 'A Star Is Born' is dizzyingly wonderful
- 4 arrested for series of Los Angeles celebrity burglaries
- China's music streaming leader Tencent to go public in US
- Danica Patrick says Aaron Rodgers spiked idea of woman cave
- Sen. Ted Cruz, challenger Beto O'Rourke to hold 2nd debate
- Smaller villages desperate for aid after Indonesia disaster
- Jets' Crowell fined $13K by NFL for TD 'wipe' celebration
- NBC faces scrutiny for interview with Kavanaugh accuser
- National Basketball Association
- Dodgers to start Ryu in Game 1 of NLDS against Braves
- Kevin Roberts named new CEO of Cricket Australia
- Super Typhoon Kong-Rey to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan tomorrow
- Aid slowly is tricking to Indonesian disaster-hit areas
- Canada revokes Myanmar leader's honorary citizenship
- Roger Federer, Serena Williams set for Hopman Cup team event
- Taiwan one of UK's 'best trading partners' with new opportunities says President
- Champions League Glance
- Washington Post worried about Saudi writer missing in Turkey
- Chinese armed drones now flying across Mideast battlefields
- National Basketball Association
- Chinese media say actress Fan Bingbing has been ordered to pay taxes and fines but won't be prosecuted if taxes are paid
- South Korea could feel home pressure at International Crown
- Lucky Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys newspaper for NT$10, wins NT$10 million
- China orders actress Fan Bingbing to pay massive tax fine
- Taiwan’s EVA Air receives first 787-9s Dreamliner
- Today in History
- Rockies, Cubs tied at 1 after 10 in NL wild-card game
- Russia's 1993 crisis still shaping Kremlin politics, 25 years on
- Magical film figures lure youth to explore Peruvian wetland
- Ripple effect? Amazon's $15 wage may help lift pay elsewhere
- A year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching
- Wife of Malaysian ex-PM grilled a third time over graft
- West Virginia justice to keep job, another goes on trial
- A year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching
- Proposed rule change worries some about radiation regulation
- ATF: Hundreds of guns stolen in Memphis seized near Chicago
- Trump says 'scary time' for young men facing false charges
- Kavanaugh accusers' lawyers question FBI's work so far
- Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness
- Taiwan's Central Bank Governor warns of currency risk for seven countries
- Kavanaugh's 'revenge' theory spotlights past with Clintons
- In Colorado's suburbs, GOP's midterm challenge is clear
- Prosecutor: 'Serial rioters' charged in rally violence
- Sarah Palin's son, Track, faces court decision on jail time
- Report finds former NZ women's coach bullied players
- The Latest: President arrives in hard-hit city to see damage
- Japanese spacecraft drops device to land on asteroid
- Defense expected to rest its case in Chicago officer's trial
- US to offer cyberwar capabilities to NATO allies
- Winner of year's final scientific Nobel Prize to be named
- Postseason Baseball Glance
- National Basketball Association
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Nearly 250 patients evacuated in hospital fire in India
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Missing Chinese actress Fan Bingbing fined nearly US$130 million for tax evasion
- For Cubs, season ends on sour note with loss to Rockies
- ICC says it's investigating corruption in Sri Lankan cricket
- Indonesia disaster survivors search debris for food, drinks
- TSMC founder tapped to represent Taiwan at APEC summit
- Rockets roll in Melo's debut as Harden, Paul each reach 20
- A volcano has erupted in central Indonesia on the same island as earlier earthquake, but no evacuations immediately
- Volcano erupts on same Indonesian island as earlier quake
- Deaths of Instagram model, other women shock Iraq
- UK's May aims to gain Conservative control after storm Boris
- EVA Air passenger dies after emergency landing in south Taiwan
- South Koreans view China as greater threat to peace than North Korea: survey
- Dimitrov out of China Open, Pliskova advances
- Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman says death toll from earthquake and tsunami has been raised to 1,407
- Asian markets slip on energy gains, Japan data
- French police capture Hollywood-style jailbreaker
- Ministry of Education establishes host family system for overseas students
- Trump: Saudi king wouldn't last 2 weeks without US support
- California law on company boards spotlights deep challenges
- At a glance: Women on the boards of California companies
- Taiwan’s iconic cultural images hop on New York subway train
- Turkish yearly inflation jumps to almost 25 percent
- Lawyer takes US pastor's case to Turkey's highest court
- Iraq to swear in president after independent tapped to be PM
- Police arrest 28 in raid on 'birthday orgy' in Taipei 'love hotel'
- AP Photos: To pick German wine, workers tread steep slopes
- Taiwan to send rescue squad, aid to Indonesia after catastrophic earthquake
- Rights group says Egypt 'forcibly disappeared' lawyer
- Police catch a top French convict after daring prison escape
- Taiwan to fly first 4 upgraded F-16V jets within 6 months
- Eurozone economy showing 'clear loss of momentum'
- French interior minister quits, PM in charge of security
- Official says wife of ex-Malaysian prime minister has been arrested and is expected to be charged in graft scandal
- The Latest: Wife of Malaysian ex-PM arrested in graft case
- Icebreaker tests out oil spill recovery system
- UN court issues interim order to United States to lift Iran sanctions linked to humanitarian goods, civil aviation
- Islamic State says senior militant in Egypt's Sinai killed
- Pope opens youth synod as confidence dips on abuse fallout
- UN court orders US to lift some Iran sanctions
- South African artist talks art, apartheid with US students
- Taiwan's National Palace Museum to hold exhibit in Tokyo during Olympics
- Taiwan Presidential Office Building to put up light show for National Day
- Taiwan’s Acer to spend 5th year on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
- AI is key to shackles of business: Taiwan AI Labs head
- 2 researchers from US and 1 in Britain have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry
- The Latest: 3 scientists awarded chemistry Nobel Prize
- Austrian man handed 10,000 euro bill for lost hotel key
- Italian populists sue black politician for calling their anti-immigrant party racist
- Syria hopes to jumpstart rebuilding despite massive hurdles
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Melania Trump visits ex-slave holding facility in Ghana
- Germany celebrates 28th anniversary of its reunification
- Ethiopia faces reforms' next steps as ruling coalition meets
- Attacks on Afghan checkpoints kill 7 police
- Zimbabwe in huge cholera vaccination drive after 49 deaths
- Fan Bingbing issues apology for evading taxes, thanks Communist Chinese Party
- India to begin deportations of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar
- AP PHOTOS: Indonesia copes with humanitarian crisis
- Italian government backs down on part of spending plans
- Maldives president-elect gains control of Parliament
- Taiwanese airlines cancel Thursday Okinawa flights ahead of tropical storm
- UK's Theresa May says no-deal Brexit would mean tariffs and border checks and be "tough" for Britain.
- Toys R Us ... not dead yet
- Greek bank shares tumble amid fears over bad loans
- UK's Theresa May says Brexit negotiations entering 'toughest phase' as she urges Conservatives to back her plan
- The Latest: Flake says Trump's mocking of Ford 'appalling'
- US, British scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry
- The Latest: May warns Brexit talks entering toughest phase
- Dancing Queen: UK's May pokes fun at her limited dance moves
- Hurricane Leslie forms far out in Atlantic Ocean
- Koepka gutted over wounded fan, denies fight with Johnson
- EU Parliament wants 40 percent less C02 emissions by 2030
- Thailand's celebrity cave boys head out on overseas tour
- A decade after financial crisis, Theresa May says UK government will end austerity policy, loosen public purse-strings
- Syria's Assad says 'understanding' reached with Arab states
- Germany seeks to woo Americans amid rocky Trump relationship
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- AIBA presidential candidate accused of organized crime ties
- Meet the farmers of the future: Robots
- Niger says cholera epidemic has killed at least 68 people
- Anderson advances at Japan Open with win over Edben
- CBS adds Bianna Golodryga to morning news team
- The Latest: Putin: Russian troops will leave if Syria asks
- Media asks Tennessee high court to boost press protection
- NKorea said to have stolen a fortune in online bank heists
- Dulles facial recognition tech nabs 3 impostors in 40 days
- General Motors will partner with Honda in the "large-scale" development of autonomous vehicles
- Romanian prime minister concedes errors in justice system
- Yemeni officials: Rebels release slain ex-president's sons
- GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
- UN suspends crucial cash aid to 9 million Yemenis
- Survey: US companies added a healthy 230,000 jobs last month
- Russia's Putin calls poisoned ex-spy "scumbag," traitor
- Spain's Supreme Court endorses imprisonment of ex-IMF chief
- Pritzker, Rauner to face off in Illinois governor debate
- Man sentenced for killing, dismembering man found in forest
- New Thomas Harris novel out in May
- UEFA charges Man United for team's late arrival at game
- US, Pakistani foreign ministers fail to break Afghanistan impasse
- Afghanistan election faces major organizational challenges
- Turkish inflation rate soars amid warning over price hikes
- Morocco's foreign minister rejects EU's migrant centers
- French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb resigns
- Missed deadlines cost millions in potential disaster aid
- Hot metal: Electrics, SUVs and supercars mingle in Paris
- Uchida scores late to give Kashima 3-2 win over Suwon
- Mixed messages over Cameroon's African Cup
- Beatles recording engineer Geoff Emerick dies. He was 72.
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Review: Eric Idle on Monty Python, life's brighter side
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Trump slams Times 'hit piece' on reported tax avoidance plan
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Report: German businessman to oppose Merkel as party leader
- UK's May tells party to drop dream of a 'perfect' Brexit
- Hundreds of US teacher candidates shake up midterm elections
- Survey: Companies continue to pass health costs to workers
- US stocks jump after jobs report; Italy debt worries ease
- Chilean cardinal goes before prosecutor in sex abuse probe
- National Football League
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- 7-year-old toy reviewer on YouTube becomes a toy himself
- Community commits $90,000 for Little Richard's boyhood home
- US services firms grew at a record pace in September
- Cristiano Ronaldo denies 'accusations being issued against me,' calls rape 'an abominable crime'
- Publisher of 'Fire and Fury, Stephen Rubin, names successor
- Missouri down to 1 abortion clinic amid legal battle
- Venice mayor wants to make example of 4 who painted lion
- Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape accusations on social media
- Turkey says 'Nazi remnant' dispute with Dutch has ended
- Thailand keeping 'The Beach' of movie fame closed for rehab
- Emergency alert test going out to mobile phones nationwide
- Tina Turner show to join Cher, Summer and King on Broadway
- Strange sights, sounds could herald California rocket return
- APNewsBreak: Michigan, company reach oil pipeline deal
- Secretary of State Pompeo announces US canceling 1955 treaty with Iran on economic relations and consular rights
- AP NewsAlert
- Child experts file FTC complaint against Facebook kids' app
- US terminates 1955 treaty with Iran after UN court ruling
- The Latest: Attorneys rest cases in Chicago officer's trial
- The Latest: Forecasters warn of more Arizona flooding
- Chelsea Clinton fights cyberbullying by answering trolls
- Here today, ghosting tomorrow _ workers just disappear
- France unveils plan to prepare for possible 'no-deal' Brexit
- Nooses found in California immigration detention center
- Margherita Missoni to head M Missoni line for younger women
- Jackson only starting pitcher on A's wild-card roster
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Red River back; 'unintended consequences'
- DeVos to miss deadline in easing college fraud protections
- Brexit Diaries 47: Boris Johnson prepares his run
- Theresa May rallies Conservatives around Brexit plan
- Supreme Court sympathetic to Pa. woman in cemetery case
- Reports: 2 military planes collide on Sudan airport runway
- Officials warn Arizona dam could fail, more floods possible
- Ordinance change would likely stop robot brothel in Houston
- World Bank cites 'deep concern' over Tanzania statistics law
- The Latest: Deal announced to replace Great Lakes pipelines
- Biography of playwright, activist Larry Kramer in the works
- Aston Villa fires manager Steve Bruce after poor results
- Russian ex-deputy premier elected chess federation chief
- Census nominee declines to weigh in on citizenship question
- 100 days in, Atlantic City's reopened casinos looking good
- Pentagon: Suspicious substance in envelopes was castor seeds
- Holiday sales expected to grow in a strong economy
- Pompeo backs away from denuclearization goal for North Korea
- Senate passes aviation bill with $1.7B in disaster aid
- Putin signs bill that raises pension age in Russia
- Ex-judge to lead diocese's investigation of priest abuse
- Transgender candidates in Brazil push to have voices heard
- Vukmir, Baldwin trade barbs in Wisconsin US Senate race
- Trump's evolving statements on Christine Blasey Ford
- Italian gunman convicted of shooting at African immigrants
- Kansas Democrats spurn deaf candidate over abuse allegations
- 10 years on, NATO says Georgia will one day join
- Report: Croatia court rejects perjury charges against Modric
- Minnesota Democratic party sends Ellison case to police
- The Latest: 3 criminal charges dropped against W.Va. justice
- Palestinian teen killed in Gaza border protest
- Peru's high court overturns ex strongman Fujimori's medical pardon, orders his return to jail
- England, Sri Lanka to use ODI series as WCup preparation
- The Latest: Judge refuses to block emergency alert test
- Merkel in Israel to promote tight ties, as differences loom
- Ohio's largest Catholic diocese to out abusive priests
- UK coroner cites security shortcomings in officer's death
- Peru court overturns pardon of ex-leader Fujimori
- Witness details secret payments in college hoops recruiting
- 9 inmates dead, 19 on the run in Brazil after prison break
- Turkey renews mandate for military operations in Syria, Iraq
- 'Warning shot' fired at wanted Muslim cleric's US compound
- Rights group: Lebanon law discriminates against mothers
- Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club in Las Vegas in 2019
- Ex-America's Cup champs Coutts, Ellison launch SailGP league
- Police: Students given pot brownies for homecoming votes
- More than 500 lawsuits against acne drug maker are dismissed
- Mexico upcoming president and Trump talk migration
- Kansas City man pleads guilty in killing of off-duty officer
- South Africa beats Zimbabwe by 120 runs, wins ODI series
- Putin replaces St Petersburg governor as part of reshuffle
- Judge: Police dog attack didn't violate woman's rights
- Have astronomers found 1st moon outside our solar system?
- Greek theologians seek school book boycott
- Van Damme son gets probation term in Arizona knife incident
- The Latest: Missouri abortion clinic's license had expired
- US fishermen lose quota in new fishing pact with Canada
- European lawmakers oppose Romanian referendum on marriage
- Japan city snubs San Francisco over 'comfort women' statue
- Brazil candidate says far-right poll leader smears to rise
- Irish regulator opens Facebook data breach investigation
- Steyn helps South Africa seals ODI series vs Zimbabwe
- Irish regulator opens Facebook data breach investigation
- Darren Criss readies festival celebrating musical theater
- DEA's high-profile Colombia post roiled by misconduct probes
- Edmonton Oilers edge Cologne 4-3 in OT in exhibition game
- The Latest: Nevada lawyers to talk about Ronaldo case
- Neymar stars with hat trick as PSG thumps Red Star 6-1
- Schalke continues recovery with 1-0 win over Lokomotiv
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Police boost security at Capitol amid tension over Kavanaugh
- Canucks player says team has 'Fortnite' ban for season
- Wild send d-man Olofsson to Canadiens for prospect Bitten
- GOP women in hot seat over Trump mocking Ford, vote looming
- Luck, Colts hope to turn around recent fortunes vs. Patriots
- Industry groups spending millions fighting Montana measures
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- FANTASY PLAYS: Is Coutee for real? Seeking reliable trends
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Showalter fired by Orioles after nightmare 115-loss season
- Panel rejects MGM's request to centralize shooting lawsuits
- Ex-girlfriend of Bills' McCoy alleges physical abuse
- Part of trail that connects NYC to Canada opens
- Puerto Rican woman convicted in murder-for-hire of Canadian
- College Football Picks: October begins with 14 unbeatens
- Mischa Barton of 'The O.C.' to join MTV 'The Hills' revival
- Teachers union sues student loan servicer Navient
- Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson suspended 20 games by NHL for hit in preseason game.
- Capitals winger Tom Wilson banned 20 games for preseason hit
- Putin hopes Europe will resist US pressure on pipeline
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Authorities: Bears fed on man's body killed at Alaska mine
- California gas tax repeal campaign seeks federal inquiry
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Prosecutors want botched music fest promoter to get prison
- Rainy harvest devastates Louisiana soybeans for 2nd year
- Golf Glance
- The Latest: ATF: 2nd suspect arrested in stolen guns case
- Kavanaugh had the edge over his accuser in TV audience size
- Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell accepts 40-game suspension under baseball's domestic violence policy
- UN calls for end to Congo fighting to combat Ebola outbreak
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Review: 'Venom,' with Tom Hardy, is a manic muddle
- Pennsylvania toughens gun laws in domestic violence cases
- Dortmund's Pulisic ruled out for 2 games with calf tear
- Pakistan urges restraint by new US envoy for Afghan peace
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Nobel Prize-winning physicist Leon Lederman dies at 96
- White House midterm message: Embrace Trump or start packing
- Griezmann leads Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win over Club Brugge
- Porto beats Galatasaray 1-0 to take group lead in CL
- MLB gives Russell 40-game ban under domestic violence policy
- General Motors and Comerica climb; Century Aluminum drops
- The Latest: Minneapolis police won't investigate Ellison
- Inter rallies again to beat PSV 2-1 in Champions League
- World Cup bid at heart of Britain's Brexit sports event plan
- Late Insigne strike earns Napoli 1-0 win over Liverpool
- BC-US--Index, US
- Confident Dortmund beats Monaco 3-0 in Champions League
- MLB free-agent qualifying offer price up to $17.9 million
- Messi double helps Barcelona to 4-2 win at Tottenham
- UN renews authorization to fight trafficking off Libya
- 4th victim dies in string of attacks on California homeless
- Race to the MLS playoffs is in full swing
- Fed chairman defends gradual pace of rate hikes
- Holocaust survivor who became US Army major general has died
- Late Insigne strike earns Napoli 1-0 win over Liverpool
- New Jack Swing? Penguins newcomer Johnson happy to fit in
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Mavs' DeAndre Jordan misses China trip for personal reasons
- Romania's bear hysteria pits hunters against conservationists
- European Parliament wants 40 percent CO2 emissions cut for new cars by 2030
- British carmaker Aston Martin misfires at market IPO
- Vladimir Putin calls poisoned spy Sergei Skripal a traitor and 'scumbag'
- Authorities say 5 law enforcement officers have been shot in South Carolina, their conditions unknown
- 5 officers shot in South Carolina's Florence County
- Barnes & Noble reviewing offers to sell company
- Emergency management agency in Florence, South Carolina, tweets 'active shooting' situation is over, suspect in custody
- Messi masterful as Barcelona renews love affair with Wembley
- Kate Hudson has third child and first daughter, named Rani
- United Airlines flight lands safely in Sydney after mayday
- The Latest: Track Palin appears with father in Alaska court
- UK blames Russian military intelligence GRU for cyberattacks
- Tour of African American museum stirs up memories for O'Ree
- Transgender policy studied in Georgia school assault case
- The Latest: 4th California man in court for Virginia rally
- An official says that one of the five law enforcement officers wounded in a South Carolina shooting has died.
- Senator suggests possible end of USOC's tax-exempt status
- The Latest: Officer dead in South Carolina shooting
- Brendan Steele trying to win 3rd straight Safeway Open title
- 1 child killed, 3 injured after Texas school bus crashes
- Judge's decision on Dakota Access study likely months away
- US, Canada embark on World Cup qualifying
- Heavyweights Wilder, Fury scuffle at promotional appearance
- Authorities confirm a total of 7 law enforcements officers wounded, 1 fatally, in South Carolina shooting
- 'Back-to-back!' Banner night for Ovechin, Cup champ Capitals
- Orioles fire boss Duquette after 2nd straight losing season
- United Soccer League
- The Latest: Illinois governor calls rival 'trust fund baby'
- Red Wings place Kronwall, Ericsson on IR
- Facebook data breach: Irish authority investigates security failure
- US judge blocks Trump administration from ending legal status for some immigrants from 4 countries
- United Soccer League
- Orioles fire Showalter, Duquette after dismal 47-115 season
- Who sees it? Senators, staff to have access to FBI report
- Malaysia ex-PM's wife to face money laundering charges
- Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants
- Volunteers from Puerto Rico help feed NC hurricane victims
- "Stop crowning us!" 4-0 Rams shrug off hype, focus on 'Hawks
- Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants
- Typhoon Kong-Rey to come closest to Taiwan early Fri.
- Pence set to accuse China of trying to undermine Trump
- Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell sets up key procedural vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- 7 researchers evacuated from Pacific atoll as storm nears
- National Basketball Association
- Little but uncertainty in Indonesian city hit by disasters
- Jamaican workers at Montana ski club file lawsuit over tips
- Koxinga graphic novel honored at Taiwan Golden Comic Awards
- Vietnam nominates Communist Party chief to become president
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Dodgers look to Ryu, not Kershaw, to set tone in opener
- Taipei traffic controls for Nuit Blanche this weekend
- National Basketball Association
- US state of Wyoming sets up Taipei trade office
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Capitals open Stanley Cup defense with 7-0 rout of Bruins
- Vatican official who signed deal with China attends Taiwan party
- The wife of former Malaysian PM pleads not guilty to laundering illegal proceeds from 1MDB graft scandal
- LEADING OFF: Brewers go bullpen, Dodgers send out Ryu
- The Latest: Malaysia ex-PM's wife charged in 1MDB case
- National Basketball Association
- Austin Matthews scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 3-2
- Ovechkin, champion Capitals rout Bruins 7-0 in season opener
- Massachusetts high court to weigh teen texting suicide case
- Mural of ex-inmates seeks public input on mass incarceration
- Smashing debut: Giannis, Bucks cruise in new arena's opener
- Famed Tsukiji fish market uneasy over move to new site
- United Soccer League
- US Navy draws plan for show of force in Taiwan Strait, SCS: report
- House fire in western Taiwan kills mother, injures 5 family members
- Yanks rout A's 7-2 in wild-card game, set up ALDS vs Red Sox
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Saudis insist missing Post contributor left Turkey consulate
- Today in History
- Canada relieved trade deal done, won't forget Trump attacks
- 'Rolls Royce' of whisky fetches record $1 million at auction
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Beijing amid tension
- Closing arguments set in Chicago officer's murder trial
- Pence accuses China of interfering in US policies, politics
- Trump adviser says GOP candidates should embrace president
- Security stepped up at Capitol amid Kavanaugh controversy
- Female GOP senators take up side on Kavanaugh debate
- United Soccer League
- 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, serving warrant in S. Carolina
- Pope Francis encourages Taiwan and its President ahead of National Day
- US report says APT38 behind Taiwanese bank NT$1.8 billion cyberheist
- Open and shut: A's out early again with wild-card loss
- Future of Alaska oil check program weighs on governor's race
- Kansas 'vanilla' GOP congressman struggles versus unique foe
- India wins toss, 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw gets test cap
- South Koreans visiting Pyongyang for summit anniversary
- APNewsBreak: Another rare fish pulled back from extinction
- United Soccer League
- Cemetery case puts property rights issue before high court
- Show-Me State Showdown: McCaskill's fight to keep her seat
- Japan's Toyota and Softbank say they will set up a joint venture to create mobility services
- Ex-rap mogul 'Suge' Knight set to get 28 years in prison
- Texas man's shooting by police overshadowed despite momentum
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- American man accuses Hedy Lee of 'racism' when asked to turn down phone on Taipei MRT
- Toyota, SoftBank setting up mobility services joint venture
- Man sues after being mistakenly jailed in Nevada for 18 days
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Ducks spoil Karlsson's Sharks debut with 5-2 win in opener
- Pettersson scores 1st goal, Canucks beat Flames 5-2
- Who sees it? Senators, staff to have access to FBI report
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Initial Senate vote on Kavanaugh nomination set for Friday
- Asian shares turn lower after strong day on Wall Street
- US Open winner Naomi Osaka into China Open quarterfinals
- Major League Soccer
- The Latest: Palu airport to reopen after quake and tsunami
- The Latest: Initial Senate vote on Kavanaugh set for Friday
- 2018 Taiwan Migrant Literature Awards held in Taipei
- Taiwan face mask brand boosts presence in European beauty market
- Key battle in Yemen's war risks tipping country into famine
- Indian court allows deportation of 7 Rohingya to Myanmar
- SKorea renews call for Japan to exclude 'rising sun' flag
- Taiwan’s e-Gate border check opens for Australian citizens
- Iran supreme leader promises to 'slap' US, defeat sanctions
- 4 rookie QBs starting the same week is NFL rarity
- Indonesian disaster agency says death toll from earthquake and tsunami last Friday has increased slightly to 1,424
- American cop suspected in child porn case caught trying to fly to Taiwan
- Germany's Merkel tours Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust museum
- Two dozen foreign companies to invest in Taiwan: MOEA
- Yelich's steady demeanor balances big production at plate
- US Vice President set to denounce China, laud Taiwan's embrace of democracy
- UK minister: Russia cyberattacks actions of a 'pariah state'
- Prime Minister Modi sends letter of support for Taiwan trade expo in India
- A look at all 16 potential World Series matchups
- Hamilton aiming to move closer to title at Japanese GP
- Japan to revise northern Pacific sei whaling program
- International Crown match play results
- Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles southern Taiwan
- Typhoon Kong-rey heads toward Japan and South Korea
- Migrant ship in French port waiting for new flag
- Taiwan’s Ta Chen buys US steel mill in response to Trump tariffs
- Taiwan glove puppetry show – an innovative take on ‘Pride and Prejudice’
- Philippines Armed Forces preparing for 'Red October' communist uprising
- Mixed start for US at team golf event, South Korea perfect
- Americans skiers return safely from world's 4th highest peak
- Danske Bank in touch with US regarding Estonian branch
- Turkish official says 7 soldiers killed in bombing by Kurdish rebels in southeast Turkey
- 7 Turkish soldiers killed in blast blamed on Kurdish rebels
- Red Sox, Yankees ready to rumble again in playoffs
- Taiwan amends freeport tax breaks to encourage investors
- Berlin nightclub patrons urged to get meningitis test
- EgyptAir stands by purported interview with Drew Barrymore
- Crazed Chinese reporter triggered by son's expulsion from British school
- Tsitsipas beats De Minaur to reach Tokyo quarters
- Aid groups now using the same data technology as bitcoin
- Senate Judiciary Committee says it has received FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.
- Ex-Deputy Secretary of State Armitage proposes U.S.-Japan military unit
- Protesters rally against border deal in Russia's Caucasus
- Singapore in spotlight at Taiwan NPM arts festival
- Fmr U.S. Deputy Secretary of State calls for Taiwan talk during Pompeo’s upcoming China trip
- The Latest: Russia dismisses hacking claims as 'fantasies'
- Germany sees biggest wine harvest since '99 after hot summer
- New Zealand fines travelers who won't unlock secure devices
- Italy: Coins from the Trevi Fountain
- Wife of Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak charged with money laundering
- South African activist sentenced with Mandela is in hospital
- Dutch defense minister accuses Russia of hacking attack on UN chemical weapons watchdog
- Dutch defense minister says Netherlands disrupted Russian hacking attack, expelled 4 Russian intelligence officers
- Report: Male sports fans have big interest in women's sports
- Macedonian opposition says name deal with Greece is 'dead'
- Myanmar burns ivory, skins to fight illegal wildlife trade
- Dutch defense minister: Russian intelligence officers targeted files on MH17 plane crash investigation
- All Blacks restore big guns for Springboks test
- French finance minister prods Germany on EU economic reform
- Momentum switches from Bayern to Dortmund in Bundesliga
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- US Senate passes legislation challenging China's BRI with bipartisan support
- Spain depleted for Nations League game against England
- The Latest: Italy-flagged migrant rescue ship sets sail
- Norway extends pre-trial jail for suspected Russian spy
- HIV-positive mother donates liver to critically ill child
- NATO chief warns Russia to stop 'reckless' cyberattacks, backs UK, Dutch governments
- Hilton returns to Taiwan after 15 years
- Melania Trump arrives in Malawi, 2nd stop on her Africa tour
- Osaka into China Open quarters, Zhang upsets Kerber
- Israel to bolster forces along Gaza border amid protests
- Saudi ambassador in Turkey summoned to Turkish foreign ministry over missing journalist
- Cristiano Ronaldo has been left off Portugal's national soccer team squad as he fights rape allegations
- Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
- India vs West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard
- The Latest: Turkey summons Saudi envoy over missing writer
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Poll: Young Americans say online bullying a serious problem
- English Premier League launches ePL for soccer gamers
- Polish lawmakers approve more talks on banning vaccinations
- Ancelotti 'worthy of reputation' as Napoli beats Liverpool
- Alarm as Red Cross workers attacked in Congo Ebola efforts
- Fugitive Romanian politician arrested in Costa Rica
- Taiwan Supreme Court rejects 10-year jail sentence for W Hotel drug death suspect
- Youngest Players to Score Test Cricket Century
- Micheluzzi holes out for eagle, leads Asia-Pacific Amateur
- City heads to Anfield with score to settle against Liverpool
- Asia Pacific Telecom announces sale of Keb_bi robot in Taiwan
- Mattis: Russia violation of missile treaty 'untenable'
- Imported brown bear released in Pyrenees as farmers protest
- Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew land safely in Kazakhstan
- Indonesian official says body of South Korean missing since Friday's earthquake has been found
- Six hurt when pickup drives through western Michigan bank
- 1 US military member killed in Afghanistan
- A Maldives opposition leader returns from exile
- Dialysis clinic arrives in Puerto Rico a year after Maria
- Mother, 2 children killed in Minnesota crash
- Officials: Separate bomb blasts kill 5 in Afghanistan
- China tightens grip on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement
- Indonesia earthquake: Hundreds of thousands await foreign aid
- Russia tried to hack OPCW, says Netherlands
- Russian intel agency GRU accused of 'brazen' cybercrimes
- France calls up Ndombele and recalls Sakho
- The Latest: Wounded deputies were investigating sex assault
- EU chief says British EU-Soviet comparison unwise, insulting
- Southgate signs new deal as England coach through 2022
- French rescue team says it has detected a person believed to be alive under the rubble in earthquake-hit Indonesian city
- Police: Security video shows women stealing security cameras
- Philippine police kill 9, arrest 117 mostly drug suspects
- UK car sales slump after introduction of new emission tests
- UEFA charges PSG, Red Star Belgrade for fan violence at game
- Spectator struck on head by golf ball at Dunhill Links
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Justice Department charges 7 Russian military intelligence officials in hack of doping agencies, other organizations
- Austrian court rejects Iraqis' appeal against rape sentences
- Russia claims US running biological weapons lab in Georgia
- Markets Right Now: Rising interest rates push stocks lower
- WORLD SPORTS at 1350 GMT
- Japan Open Results
- Student dies, 3 more hurt in Dallas-area school bus crash
- Teenage midfielders get call-ups by England
- India, Russia likely to sign arms deal during Putin's visit
- GOP Senate Judiciary chair: 'No hint of misconduct' in confidential FBI report on Kavanaugh sexual misconduct claims
- Denzel Washington looks back fondly on some crucial advice
- Through Wednesday, October 3, 2018
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Flood warning extended for village near dam
- 'Dateline"s Morrison makes true crime a delicious addiction
- Review: 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack is a five-star marvel
- Woman found incompetent for trial in Colorado child deaths
- The Latest: Chicago officer's biggest option 'was time'
- US blacklists Turkish firm for trade with North Korea
- US mortgage rates edge lower; 30-year rate at 4.71 percent
- Senate Dems hit FBI Kavanaugh report as incomplete, say agency may have been constrained by White House
- 8 killed in attacks on security forces in Burkina Faso
- Families of Chapecoense air crash victims demand indemnity
- Alan Alda to receive SAG Life Achievement Award in 2019
- Utah vet confessed to sending ricin envelopes, officials say
- Philippine leader says there's a possibility he has cancer
- Volatile Oklahoma City power plant fire prompts evacuations
- NASA's Pluto explorer adjusts course as next icy world looms
- As Somalia marks horrific attack, a book explores al-Shabab
- Europe's migrant rescue boats face uncertain future
- Allegations against Nana Patekar: Is this Bollywood's #MeToo moment?
- 2018 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners
- Violinist, professor, pastor among 25 'genius grant' winners
- Top international free-agent Mesa to try out for MLB scouts
- Rising rates not a problem, yet, for small businesses
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Arizona dam at risk of failure will be checked by engineers
- 3 Arkansas men killed in collision with Missouri school bus
- Bronze swords, other items found in plundered Greek cemetery
- Nearly a week after Indonesia quake, hope fades for missing
- Mexico investigates crocodile's death in resort city
- Struggling Barcelona, Madrid leave Spanish league wide open
- Juan Romero, who aided wounded Robert Kennedy, dies at 68
- Review: Steve Perry breaks long silence with 'Traces' album
- Alleged operations by Russia's GRU in recent years
- The Latest: Family of man killed by rap mogul address court
- Orthodox priests join rally in Romanian marriage debate
- Why David Byrne started covering a Janelle Monae song
- California man sues Vatican over priest sex abuse claims
- Police investigate shooting involving Brazilian candidate
- China Open Results
- Turkey says won't leave Syria until elections are held there
- PSG playing with more intensity under Tuchel
- Thousands of Northern California hotel workers join strike
- Laurie Metcalf, John Lithgow to play Bill, Hillary Clinton
- Bahrain says Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates pledge $10 billion to support its island kingdom
- Erdogan: Turkey could hold vote on pursuing EU membership
- Guatemala gang leader dies after siege
- Greek strike to close Acropolis, other key sites on Oct. 11
- Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE pledge $10B for Bahrain
- Eyes on The Five: A look at the deciding votes on Kavanaugh
- Judge's ruling means Missouri clinic can't resume abortions
- Tipsy birds flying into windows, cars in northern Minnesota
- Situation seeks probation in tax case; feds seek 14 months
- Grand jury indicts Detroit councilman on bribery charges
- Ruling strikes down parts of St. Louis 'abortion ordinance'
- Submarine search ends for WWII remains in Italy's Lake Garda
- Betis veteran posts joke video about Spain omission
- Small-company stocks stumble after strong start to 2018
- UL International Crown Results
- Nike tells Associated Press it's 'deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations' facing soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo
- IOC drops Turkish city Erzurum from 2026 Olympic bid race
- Arizona company recalls more than 6.5 million pounds of beef
- Travels and tribulations have shaped Irish DL Jerry Tillery
- Nike 'deeply concerned' by 'disturbing' Ronaldo rape claims
- Dem Sen. Heitkamp of North Dakota, fighting for re-election, tells TV station she will vote against Kavanaugh
- Jerusalem to remove UN agency for Palestinians from city
- The Latest: Another rare fish pulled back from extinction
- JFK Airport will get 2 new terminals in $13B transformation
- 5 things to watch for in Friday's monthly US jobs report
- APNewsBreak: 'Alt-right' group regains IRS tax-exempt status
- Judge's ruling may remove roadblock to oil refinery
- Puerto Rico disbands mounted police unit amid recession
- Champ Crawford challenging Benavidez to back up his words
- Zinke expected to OK block on mining claims near Yellowstone
- The Latest: Hotel workers demand job security, higher wages
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- San Francisco police sued for racial bias after drug arrests
- Italy-flagged migrant rescue ship challenges Italian policy
- Migrants embrace ruling that keeps temporary status for now
- 11 years later, Tamara Jenkins returns with 'Private Life'
- Puerto Rico repairs 80 percent of stoplights post-Maria
- How big developers like Trump benefit from web of tax breaks
- Congress OKs opioid legislation in show of bipartisanship
- FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for Week 5
- Fate of Chicago officer charged with murder in jury's hands
- Trump takes midterm campaign tour to Minnesota
- White House outlines counterterrorism strategy, slams Iran
- Taxi receipt, records appear to link alleged hackers to GRU
- Arsenal, Milan stay perfect in Europa League
- Brazil's Workers' Party likens front-runner to Hitler
- Detroit-area cop fired after being charged in jail death
- Hatton hits spectator on head at Dunhill Links
- Russia accused of hacking sports world over doping scandal
- As Syria urges refugees' return, UN takes more cautious tone
- Wrapping 'Avengers 4,' Chris Evans hangs up Cap's shield
- Report: Rape and robbery committed by Brazil cops, soldiers
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Alphabet and Simon Property skid while Constellation rises
- 15 buildings deemed uninhabitable after US gas explosions
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- Cops: Gubernatorial candidate arrested with 48 pounds of pot
- Q&A: Why rising interest rates are shaking financial markets
- Musk takes swipe at SEC on heels of fraud settlement
- Who was questioned by the FBI in the Kavanaugh probe?
- Mormon church joins lawmakers, Utah governor in deal to legalize medical marijuana even if ballot initiative fails
- Passion, chaos as Kavanaugh confirmation vote nears
- Police car escorting Poland's president hits child
- Mormon church backs deal to allow medical marijuana in Utah
- Columbia postdoctoral researchers vote to unionize
- Questions of conflict mount over Florida governor's finances
- Kovalchuk eager to resume Stanley Cup pursuit with Kings
- ABC's Tom Llamas interviews Melania Trump for '20/20'
- A timeline of the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald
- Amazon's $15 an hour a win? Not so, some veteran workers say
- Business Highlights
- India deports Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar, sparking outcry
- Russian journalist's faked murder remains a mystery
- Romania votes on same-sex marriage with government in crisis
- Foley back at flyhalf for Australia, Pumas make 7 changes
- US 'gravely concerned' about jailed Cuban activist's health
- Key players in trial of Chicago officer who shot black teen
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- Puerto Rico power company announces 15 percent drop in bills
- Ex-Argentine President Menem found not guilty in arms case
- Tronc no more: Company reverting to 'Tribune Publishing Co.'
- Judge: No bail for Hong Kong man in UN-linked bribery case
- The Latest: Man suing Vatican says he's fighting for truth
- Clarification: Akaka Memorial story
- Mexico president-elect minimizes criticism of lavish wedding
- FEC guidance to limit impact of dark money court ruling
- San Francisco has new SnapCrap app to report trashy streets
- Panama wins opener of CONCACAF Women's World Cup qualifying
- Ex-football player convicted of killing Texas man
- Kyrie tells fans: I'll be back 'if you guys will have me'
- Trump's flagship Scottish resort lost millions last year
- DA: Border agent may have used service handgun to kill women
- Oregon vineyards face losses as smoke fears kill contracts
- The Latest: Trump says Kavanaugh case will drive GOP votes
- McGregor late, Nurmagomedov not in a mood to wait
- Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence showing he's no 1-year wonder
- 13-year-old shark bite victim released from hospital
- Oldest male giraffe in North America dies at Denver Zoo
- Pakistan orders 18 foreign-funded NGOs out of country
- Crew recount terror of tsunami that dumped ferry in village
- Mickelson has 5 straight birdies; 2 shots back at Silverardo
- Vice President Pence accuses China of meddling in US
- LINE Taiwan held donations for Indonesia's earthquake victims
- BC-GLF--Alfred Dunhill Scores
- Quake shakes part of northern Japan hit by deadly landslides
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- French say no more signs of life in Indonesia hotel rubble
- Moustakas scores Yelich in 10th, Brewers top Rox in opener
- Rapinoe, Morgan lead US team in 6-0 rout of Mexico
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Taiwan’s Din Tai Fung announces launch date of first UK restaurant
- Halak stops 32 shots; Bruins rebound to beat Sabres 4-0
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Bailey's OT goal lifts Islanders past Carolina, 2-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- BC-GLF--Safeway Open Scores
- Kris Letang lifts Penguins past Capitals, 7-6 in OT
- Mystery solved? Shipwreck may be oldest found in Lake Erie
- Tamsui hits record low temperature for this fall in Taiwan
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Final Brazilian presidential debate focuses on absent leader
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Subban helps Predators beat rebuilding Rangers 3-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Australian Scout movement apologizes to child abuse victims
- National Basketball Association
- LEADING OFF: Astros, Indians buck opener trend; Yanks-Sox
- Panarin scores, lifts Blue Jackets to 3-2 OT win over Wings
- Kris Letang scores in OT, Penguins beat Capitals 7-6
- Finch to captain Australia's T20 side vs Pakistan in UAE
- Kane scores in overtime, Blackhawks beat Senators 4-3
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Prosecutors: Chicago cops gave 'identical false information'
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Laine scores, Hellebuyck makes 41 saves, Jets beat Blues 5-1
- Hamilton fastest in first practice for Japanese Grand Prix
- Taiwan’s TAITRA calls for US-Taiwan free trade deal at US Business Day event
- Oladipo leads Pacers over Rockets in their preseason opener
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Stars control Coyotes 3-0 in Montgomery's NHL coaching debut
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Vegas shooting victims' families view loved ones' portraits
- Brady reaches 500 TD passes in Patriots' 38-24 win
- National Football League
- Eagles, Vikings stage NFC championship rematch Sunday
- US Vice President Pence lauds Taiwan's embrace of democracy
- Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Today in History
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- 'It's war': French authorities release bear in Pyrenees despite fierce farmer protests
- Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to be announced Friday
- Disbarred lawyer, 74, accused of shooting 7 officers
- Lavish wedding tests new Mexico government austerity pledge
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- MacKinnon, Rantanen help Avs to 4-1 win over Wild in opener
- Tourists flock to swim with sea lions near Peru's capital
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Deliberations resuming in Chicago police shooting case
- Kavanaugh bump? GOP fights for new energy as vote nears
- 2 female Arizona Senate candidates on a Kavanaugh tightrope
- Baby Braves blanked in Atlanta's 1st playoff game since 2013
- Jury can choose second-degree murder for Chicago officer
- A timeline of the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Key players in trial of Chicago officer who shot black teen
- Simmonds nets two for Flyers in 5-2 win over Vegas
- Police nab Chang Hwa Bank robber in Kaohsiung
- Through Thursday, October 4, 2018
- Melania Trump visits Kenyan national park, plans safari
- National Basketball Association
- Post prints empty column for Saudi writer missing in Turkey
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Day of chaos and consequence before vote on Kavanaugh
- United States gets into gear in International Crown
- Still Anonymous: White House hunt for op-ed author fades
- Key senators undecided as Senate poised to vote on Kavanaugh
- A South Korean court has sentenced ex-President Lee Myung-bak to 15 years in prison over corruption scandal
- As Gaza worsens, Palestinian leader controls fate of US plan
- South Korean ex-leader Lee gets 15-year term for corruption
- Toyota recalls 2.4 million hybrids due to stalling problems
- 5G in Taiwan will be available in 2020: NCC chairwoman
- Saudi Arabia in discussions on oil refinery in Pakistan
- Captain Kohli's 24th test century puts India in command
- Asian stocks fall as US accuses China of election meddling
- Gunmen kill leader of extremist group in NW Pakistan
- US jobs report Friday is likely to show another solid gain
- Israeli police question PM again on corruption allegations
- US jobs report Friday is likely to show another solid gain
- Latest Patriots' win highlights weapons Brady still has
- World Cup Diary: Wilson talks winning gold at the World Cup
- Circling around: Floyd Landis starting own cycling team
- Guatemala tweets its support for Taiwan
- Riding a wave: Surfer makes name with videos over contests
- Philippine President admits undergoing cancer testing
- Taiwan’s Miniwiz nominated for UK design award for recycled plastic tiles
- Unilever dumps plan for single head office in Rotterdam
- German factory orders rise in August on foreign demand
- China tech stocks Lenovo, ZTE tumble after chip hack report
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- More than 300 injured in South African train collision
- Gunmen shoot and kill 2 Kashmir activists of pro-India party
- Alarms raised over Beijing's United Front targeting Taiwanese high school students
- France pays tribute to late singer Charles Aznavour
- Osaka into China Open semifinals with win over Zhang
- British fisherman killed by sea snake off Australian coast
- Bosnia election seen as key for future of war-ravaged nation
- Somalia says 'no' to al-Shabab defector's run for office
- Taiwan gives amnesty to 1,270 victims of past political repression
- Verdict due in case of 2 Germans accused of abusing 8 women
- Nuclear experts to test water, fish around Japan power plant
- Starbucks opens up picturesque new location in Yangmingshan National Park
- Taiwanese artists invited to exhibit their works at New York Comic Con
- Latvian vote could see ethnic Russian party at the front
- Military capable of defending Taiwan: Defense Minister
- Second animal rights march to be held in Taipei tomorrow
- Japanese 'rising sun' flag stirs controversy ahead of naval event in S. Korea
- Jailed film director stops hunger strike after 144 days
- Japan to skip South Korea fleet event over 'rising sun' flag
- Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been named winners of the Nobel Peace Prize
- Taiwan Army Captain questioned over computer use, possible data breach
- Muslims pray for strength in quake-hit Indonesian city
- The Latest: Nobel Peace Prize honors sexual violence fight
- Saint Lucia Prime Minister to attend Taiwan's Double Ten National Day celebration
- Book launch party for 'Formosa Moon' to held in Taipei Oct. 27
- The Latest: Volunteers bury more bodies from Indonesia quake
- Taiwan Foods Festival to spice up supermarkets in Canada
- German court rejects early release for cannibal case convict
- Woman disappears after slamming China for luring Taiwan’s allies away
- India has signed a $5 billion deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems despite looming threat of U.S. sanctions.
- ExxonMobil: exploratory drilling off Cyprus by year's end
- India has signed a $5B billion deal to buy Russian S-400s
- South Korea's ex-President Lee Myung-bak jailed for 15 years on corruption charges
- Tainan Art Museum to open to the public in December, establish Taiwan’s first painting restoration facilities
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Hamas leader to Israeli newspaper: war 'not in our interest'
- Koreas hold high-level peace talks in Pyongyang
- Trump administration will seize US assets of top Chinese officials: Guo Wengui
- 4 new players in Netherlands team for Germany
- German court halts felling of forest for coal mine
- French judicial official says Interpol president has been reported missing after traveling to China
- Stutthof Nazi camp guard going on trial in Germany
- Afghan official: 4 civilians killed by 'friendly fire'
- EU seals migrant border pact with Albania
- Nobel Peace Prize honors the fight against sexual violence
- Interpol president reported missing after trip to China
- Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation
- South Korean ex-leader Lee gets 15-year term for corruption
- Vehicle crashes into cafe in Berlin, several hurt
- Tokyo to 'screen off' bacteria for Olympic swimming in bay
- Vietnam jails 5 activists over attempted subversion
- Rwandan ex-presidential challenger Rwigara freed on bail
- Pakistan orders 18 international aid groups closed
- Duterte should disclose health status, spokesman says
- Pakistan anti-graft body arrests opposition leader over scam
- The Latest: Melania Trump dances with kids, feeds elephants
- Germany calls on Russia to halt campaign of cyberattacks
- Swedish girl Saga pulls out pre-Viking era sword from lake
- Danny Boyle to gather Britons on beaches to mark end of WWI
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- The Latest: Coons doesn't know how Flake, others will vote
- Past champion Jin tied for Asia-Pacific Amateur lead
- Slovakian club's stadium closed because of racist chants
- Chance the Rapper giving $1M to boost mental health services
- US unemployment rate fell in September to 49-year low of 3.7 percent amid steady hiring
- Pope adviser says systematic reforms needed to address abuse
- Despite Trump's import taxes, US trade gap rises for third straight month to $53.2 billion in August
- Winners to be announced at 10th ArtPrize competition
- Kazakhstan denies asylum to ex-Chinese camp worker
- US adds just 134K jobs; unemployment a 49-year low, 3.7 pct.
- Record imports push US trade gap to $53.2 billion in August
- Goalless for Schalke, forward Mark Uth called up by Germany
- Tall iron advertising structure collapses in India; 3 killed
- Japanese women struggle to have a voice in politics
- Italy's Matteo Salvini: EU has 'ruined our country'
- Head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, missing after China trip
- The Latest: Interpol: Missing officer is France, China issue
- Giovinco back in Italy squad after 3-year absence
- Texas congresswoman fires intern arrested for data leak
- Shelter accused of freezing kittens to death is shut down
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Missing Interpol president deeply rooted in China's security
- German government urges automakers to pay diesel upgrades
- For Taiwan's economic dev., academia and industry must cooperate more closely: I-Mei Foods CEO
- Markets Right Now: Stocks gain and bond yields rise further
- UEFA orders new investigation of Galatasaray finances
- De Bruyne could return for Man City against Liverpool
- Mourinho irritable as pressure mounts at Man United
- Ethiopia's ruling coalition elects prime minister as chair
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Ohio State's bill for sex misconduct inquiry: $1.5M so far
- Not since 1969: US regains ultra-low 3.7 pct. unemployment
- Lithuania's phone-addicted pedestrians to face fines
- US stocks are mixed after solid job gains; yields rise again
- Sexual violence, a savage feature of conflict over centuries
- Good Samaritan driver revives squirrel after car scare
- Review: Eric Church is a 'Desperate Man' on latest album
- GOP Sen. Collins says she'll vote to advance Kavanaugh nomination, will announce confirmation decision Friday afternoon
- Redick perfect, 76ers top Mavs 120-114 in China Games
- National Basketball Association
- UN rights chief condemns execution of Iran juvenile offender
- Senate begins key procedural vote on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, with 51 votes needed for it to advance
- German authorities apologize for mistaken jailing of Syrian
- AP Explains: Romanians to vote on gay marriage amendment
- Man guilty of pushing 91-year-old onto London subway tracks
- Ceaseless persecution marks the Yazidis' history
- Bitterly divided Senate pushes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh past procedural hurdle, final weekend vote likely
- 'Walking Dead' star trades arc of weapons for arc of story
- Sewage pool rings West Bank village awaiting demolition
- WADA says it has 400 doping cases from whistleblowers
- Pompeii excavation yields rich garden scene in home shrine
- Japan Open Results
- North Dakota honors agent who tried to shield Kennedys
- Bette Midler apologizes after her tweet causes backlash
- With rights under threat, Brazil's indigenous run for office
- The Latest: Judge decides not to revoke Chicago cop's bond
- Musk, foundation to donate water stations to Flint schools
- Jobless rate for Hispanic Americans matches record low
- Review: 'American Dreamers' presents huge talents, ambitions
- The Latest: Migrant group says far-right occupied France HQ
- High above Indonesian city, a mass grave and many questions
- Job gains in Sept.: Professional services and construction
- Players' union, rights activists urge IOC to shelve charter
- Why is India interested in Russian missile system?
- Is Vietnam sliding deeper into authoritarianism?
- Mormon Tabernacle Choir renamed to drop "Mormon" as church moves to phase out shorthand names for the faith
- DNA evidence from dead man solves 3 homicides, rape case
- FANTASY PLAYS: Burning questions for Week 5 in football
- Mormon no more: Tabernacle Choir renamed in big church shift
- GOP Sen. Jeff Flake says he'll vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court 'unless something big changes'
- Pavan, Bjerregaard tied for lead at Dunhill Links
- Debut of SpaceX, Boeing crew capsules off until next year
- Review: Twenty One Pilots score again with terrific 'Trench'
- Polish court to check legality of da Vinci money transfer
- Yemen officials say rebels hit displacement camp, killing 1
- 2 Palestinians, including teenager, killed in Gaza protest
- Trump lashes out at Capitol Hill protesters
- Construction begins on bridge between Detroit and Ontario
- Will Vinton, animator behind the California Raisins, dies
- NBC's Chuck Todd says media must grapple with 2020 coverage
- Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa out with left leg injury
- The Latest: Nobel winner stands up for persecuted minorities
- Buckingham Palace official says renovation will be on budget
- Nebraska toddler dies of trauma in wind-tossed inflatable
- Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy, closing up to 700 stores
- Amnesty chief: Trump factor helping human rights campaigns
- Therapy dogs may unleash superbugs, researchers say
- 1 dead, 1 missing in Union Pacific train crash in Wyoming
- FIFA suspends Sierra Leone to punish government interference
- Man accused of strangling model appears on murder charges
- Man charged after toxic letters sent to Trump, other leaders
- A rift at Facebook after exec attends Kavanaugh hearing
- Jury reaches verdict in trial of Chicago police officer charged with murder in shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald
- Denzel Washington to receive AFI Life Achievement Award
- Judge tosses fishermen's suit against Obama ocean monument
- 3 killed, 4 children injured in snowy North Dakota crashes
- China Open Results
- Company receives water permit for Black Hills gold drilling
- Mining venture signs exploration deal in Afghanistan
- NHLPA files appeal of Wilson's 20-game suspension
- 2 Palestinians, including teenager, killed in Gaza protest
- Angry crowd kills 3 Chinese nationals in C. African Republic
- Bucking party, Murkowski charts her own path on Kavanaugh
- Week 6: A ranked Red River matchup, road test for Irish
- Oklahoma City power plant fuel tank fire burns out
- 3 Palestinians, including teenager, killed in Gaza protest
- Pompeo goes to North Korea under pressure to show progress
- 6 charged in Kosovo with planning terror attacks
- Devils F Jesper Bratt to miss opener with broken jaw
- Sheriff: Man charged in S. Carolina police shooting ambushed officers coming to question son, 27, over child sex assault
- In Syria's Sweida, young men take up arms to defend villages
- The Latest: Sheriff: Man ambushed officers questioning son
- Macedonia: 7 accused of aiding illegal entry to US, Canada
- In Syria's Sweida, young men take up arms to defend villages
- Jury convicts white Chicago police officer of second-degree murder in shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald
- Illinois killer sentenced to death for 5 California murders
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- 1,000 wild horses to be rounded up in Northern California
- Pakistan cricketer Shehzad banned 4 months for doping
- BC-GLF--Dunhill Links Scores
- US admiral urges Russia to observe NATO exercise
- UN seeks inquiry into new claims of peacekeeper sexual abuse
- Cases in which police officers were charged in shootings
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Review: Doyle Bramhall II raises the bar on varied 'Shades'
- Government won't appeal freedom for pizza deliveryman
- Forest Service advances changes to sage grouse protections
- GOP Sen. Collins says she'll vote to confirm Kavanaugh, says he's entitled to 'presumption of innocence' of assault
- Junior Seau's children settle with NFL over 2012 suicide
- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he'll vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court, calls him a 'qualified jurist'
- Injured Pulisic, Adams to miss US games vs Colombia, Peru
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Injuries leave Bills thin at safety vs. Tennessee
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Kyle Busch, Harvick start 1-2 in playoff race at Dover
- Argentine soccer powers close in on 1st clash for top trophy
- Sponsor downplays Ronaldo on website; Juventus shares drop
- Claudio Pizarro, 40, helps Werder Bremen beat Wolfsburg 2-0
- Place your bets: Dover set to roll the dice on NASCAR wagers
- Torino lets slip 2-goal lead but beats Frosinone 3-2
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Jets D-coordinator Rodgers dealing with 'serious' illness
- Toulouse held by Nice to 1-1 in French league
- Mom charged with torture denied mental health diversion
- BC-US--Index, US
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict activated after 4-game suspension
- Brighton brings West Ham back to earth 1-0 in EPL
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Groups seek US help in identifying migrant remains
- Q&A: Why the Mormon church is renaming its well-known choir
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Severino, then Sabathia for Yankees in Games 3, 4
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Sociedad beats Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in Basque Country derby
- Steelers' Brown, Roethlisberger seek to find their rhythm
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Collapsed northern Arizona highway under repair
- Springer, Astros hit 4 HRs, down Indians 7-2 in ALDS opener
- US moves to take control of Manafort's Trump Tower condo
- Russia hack attacks: Revelations from 'spy mania'
- Judge: Trump administration can't tie funding to immigration
- Minnesota TV reporter fired for wearing Trump hat at rally
- Crow leader says federal government, tribe "squander" money
- 'The Hate U Give' screenwriter Audrey Wells dies at 58
- The Latest: Woman killed on collapsed Arizona highway ID'd
- Two Republican senators, two divergent paths on Kavanaugh
- Braves, Dodgers tweak starting lineups for Game 2 of NLDS
- Texas police dog shot dead after biting handler during raid
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Costa Rica beats Cuba 8-0 in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Rockies struggle again at plate, face elimination in NLDS
- Gausman likely Game 3 starter for Braves; Buehler for LA
- Chacin, Brewers blank Rockies 4-0, take 2-0 lead in NLDS
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Vehicle blamed for deadly California wildfire
- 'Miracle' woman says El Salvador's Oscar Romero a saint
- Conor McGregor makes long-awaited cage return at UFC 229
- Bosnia-Herzegovina: Can fresh elections save a divided state?
- Winners announced in annual international art competition
- The case for Sweden switching diplomatic recognition to Taiwan
- Financial Times says Hong Kong denies editor visa renewal
- Snedeker leads at Silverado; Mickelson 3 strokes back
- Taiwan sets up hotline for its people studying, working in China
- Canelo Alvarez says he'll fight Rocky Fielding at 168 next
- Rare death row slaying at California's San Quentin prison
- NC soldier killed by explosive device in Afghanistan
- Mexican police find couple accused of killing 10 women
- National Basketball Association
- Hurricane Sergio in Pacific could make U-turn toward Mexico
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Aho, Ferland power Hurricanes over Blue Jackets 3-1
- United Soccer League
- National Basketball Association
- McElhinney, Aho, Ferland lead Hurricanes past Blue Jackets
- Taiwan to donate US$1m for Indonesia earthquake relief
- Canada beats Jamaica 2-0 in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan universities see rise in number of Southeast Asian students
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Kawhi Leonard sits out Toronto's preseason home debut
- Taiwanese climber dies from altitude sickness after Everest trek
- LEADING OFF: Springer HR streak, Price not right vs Yankees
- Special FBI team helping probe deadly South Carolina attack
- National Basketball Association
- Ex-Sonics ballboy Rick Welts returns to Seattle NBA roots
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Kevin Durant feels the love in NBA's return to Seattle
- Sale strong, 'pen shaky as Red Sox beat Yankees 5-4 in ALDS
- Typhoon wipes out day 3 of UL International
- National Basketball Association
- Today in History
- Brazil business community rallying around rightist
- Chicago verdict comes 4 years after Laquan McDonald's death
- With conviction, officer likely avoided decades behind bars
- Britain expresses concern over Hong Kong speech rights
- Key players in trial of Chicago cop who killed black teen
- A timeline of the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald
- Cases in which police officers were charged in shootings
- Romanians vote on putting gay marriage ban in constitution
- United Soccer League
- Two Republican senators, two divergent paths on Kavanaugh
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Kershaw allows 2 hits, Dodgers blank Braves 3-0 for 2-0 lead
- Kavanaugh gets the votes to survive Supreme Court fight
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan open to canning coal power plant reopening: Premier
- Pompeo in Japan to discuss North Korea en route to Pyongyang
- Authorities present Pakistani opposition leader before judge
- Hamilton fastest in final practice at Japanese GP
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- National Basketball Association
- BC-GLF--Safeway Open Scores
- In Syria's Sweida, young men take up arms to defend villages
- Teenager among 3 Palestinians killed in Gaza protest
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- LaBanc scores in overtime, Sharks beat Kings 3-2
- Through Friday, October 5, 2018
- Taiwan Transportation Minister asks for Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 redesign
- India vs West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard
- Aid pours in to Indonesian region hit by quake, tsunami
- Afghan official: 2 security forces killed in bomb blasts
- Malaysia arrests 8 suspected militants, 7 of them foreigners
- Pakistani court to hear appeal of Christian on death row
- Ethnic Russians seen as having weight in Latvian election
- CarGo gone? Rockies, Gonzalez look to avoid NLDS elimination
- India skittle West Indies, enforce follow on in first test
- Palau politician predicts switch from Taiwan to China within two years
- Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe dead at 85
- Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe dies at 85
- Southeast Asian cultures celebrated at National Taiwan Museum
- Chairman resigns from Taiwan transitional justice committee in hope of ending political disputes
- The Latest: Indonesia disaster death toll rises to 1,649
- Hamilton claims pole position for Japanese Grand Prix
- Taiwan police detains man for spreading fake news about president
- The Latest: Spain's king calls late opera singer 'a legend'
- 'They may kill you': Cameroon faces election under threat
- 15 killed as overcrowded minibus falls into gorge in Kashmir
- Bombs in former IS strongholds in Iraq kill 1, wound 16
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - October 6
- Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
- Sevastova beats Osaka 6-4, 6-4 in China Open semifinal
- Hundreds attend animal rights march in Taipei
- India-West Indies 1st Test Result
- Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying eyeing 3rd title at Taipei badminton open
- Mike Pompeo begins East Asia tour to arrange second Trump-Kim meeting
- Opera soprano Montserrat Caballé dies, age 85
- Pro-Russia party looms large at Latvia elections
- Montserrat Caballé, world-famous soprano, dies
- Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market closes its doors
- Taiwan housing transactions rebound slightly in September
- Melania Trump in Egypt to tour pyramids, Sphinx
- TSMC, foreign tech giants set up cloud technology alliance
- Brexit deal getting closer, European Commission chief says
- Pompeo seeks allied unity on North Korea denuke effort
- Police: 1 dead, officer injured following Nashville shooting
- UN agency vows to maintain Jerusalem services
- Defending champ Lin takes Asia Amateur lead with 62
- Italy says 'no plan B' to spending plans despite EU alarm
- Far-right rally in Madrid draws thousands angry with govt
- Indonesia considers making devastated areas mass graves
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Hamilton claims pole for Japanese Grand Prix, Vettel 8th
- Interpol formally asks China for information about police agency's missing president
- Nishikori advances to Japan Open final with win over Gasquet
- Tina Turner reveals husband gave her kidney for transplant
- The Latest: Dems rail against Kavanaugh in Senate speeches
- Nobel prize for Congo surgeon exposes region's deadly threat
- Father's quest for truth draws crowds ahead of Bosnian vote
- Car bomb in northern Syria kills 4
- At least 6 Burkina Faso policemen dead as vehicle hits bomb
- Thousands protest felling German forest to expand coal mine
- Pope authorizes "thorough study" of Vatican archives into ex-Cardinal McCarrick scandal
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Romania agency denies millions monitored in anti-graft fight
- Pope OKs study of Vatican archives into McCarrick scandal
- Egypt judge slaps travel ban on prominent rights lawyer
- Belarus president: Belting useful for children as punishment
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Chicago verdict raises hope of police being held accountable
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Israel places new restrictions on Gaza after protests
- Charges rare for Hollywood figures in year since Weinstein
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- At least 50 dead, 100 burned as Congo tanker truck burns; villagers had rushed to collect leaking fuel
- As joblessness falls, skilled workers might be hard to find
- At least 50 dead, 100 burned in Congo tanker truck fire
- As joblessness falls, skilled workers might be hard to find
- The Latest: Tusk: Brexit deal could be signed this year
- Military families angry about damage, thefts during moves
- Ray Galton, writer of classic British sitcoms, dies at 88
- Turkish prosecutors investigate Saudi writer's disappearance
- Japanese Grand Prix Lineup
- Artworks of 4 museums from Taiwan, Japan on display in Taichung
- Protesters in Paris support migrant rescue ship Aquarius
- Ronaldo to start for Juventus amid rape allegation
- A glance at economic proposals of Brazil's top candidates
- Dortmund win as Alcacer gets hat trick with game's last kick
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Romario brings soccer star power to Rio governor election
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Unchanged Wolves beats misfiring Palace 1-0 in EPL
- Huddersfield off bottom of EPL after drawing Burnley 1-1
- Body found on Greek island is man missing in severe storm
- Macedonian opposition: Ex-PM's jail sentence is 'political'
- Mormon conference begins a day after choir name change
- Awaiting Kavanaugh vote, Trump sets campaign focus on Kansas
- Eibar wins at Girona 3-2, Levante at Getafe 1-0 in Liga
- King double helps Bournemouth rout 10-man Watford 4-0 in EPL
- Dier leads Tottenham past 10-man Cardiff 1-0 in EPL
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Maine woman who drove onto ball field indicted on 15 counts
- New Zealand 32, South Africa 30
- Everton win 2-1 at Leicester thanks to Sigurdsson stunner
- Billie Jean King, Abdul-Jabbar tackle homophobia in sports
- All Blacks earn last-gasp revenge over South Africa
- Possible land swap in Russia's North Caucasus draws concerns
- Dunhill leader Hatton poised to match Woods' Euro Tour feat
- Fresh off win, Blaney tries to move in NASCAR title hunt
- How they did it: The Republicans' campaign to save Kavanaugh
- The Latest: Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Srisaket retains WBC super flyweight belt with points win
- Black man acquitted of killing white man after race dispute
- Macedonian police break up criminal ring selling artifacts
- Ronaldo goal helps Juventus extend perfect start in Serie A
- How many squirrels in Central Park? Count aims to find out
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Dover becomes only track to allow sports betting on property
- Mourinho relieved after gutsy Man U rally to beat Newcastle
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Melania Trump puts on happier face during Africa tour
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Man United sinks Newcastle 3-2 in thrilling comeback
- Man wins woman's weight in beer at wife-carrying contest
- Senate begins historic roll call vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Enough senators have voted for Brett Kavanaugh to assure his Supreme Court confirmation, vote still underway
- Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice, ending contentious nomination fight
- Kavanaugh to be sworn in later Saturday by Chief Justice John Roberts and retired Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy
- Portugal PM defends Ronaldo amid rape accusation
- Steyn, Rabada help SAfrica to ODI series sweep of Zimbabwe
- GOP leader McConnell says Senate 'stood up for presumption of innocence' by confirming Kavanaugh to Supreme Court
- Palmieri, Zajac help Devils beat Oilers in Sweden
- Ex-doctor pleads guilty to drug charges over patient deaths
- Detroit freeway could be renamed for Aretha Franklin
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Major League Soccer
- Bell sets Xfinity rookie record at Dover with 6th victory
- No. 19 Texas beats No. 7 Oklahoma 48-45 on late FG
- NASCAR XFINITY-Bar Harbor 200 presented by Sea Watch International Results
- Taider has goal, 2 assists in Impact's 3-0 win over Crew
- Trump praises confirmation of Kavanaugh, criticizes Democrats for "horrible, horrible attack"
- Bale, Benzema join Real Madrid's list of injured players
- Latvia exit polls put pro-Russia Harmony party ahead
- Russia’s Balkan power games on show ahead of elections
- Tens of thousands rally in Edinburgh for Scottish independence vote
- Major League Soccer
- Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as 114th Supreme Court justice in private ceremony at court
- The Latest: Post says Turks think writer slain at consulate
- 16-year-old Bello scores, Atlanta United beats Revs 2-1
- 16-year-old Bello scores, Atlanta tops New England
- Church near border plans welcome statue to immigrants
- Lille strengthens hold on 2nd in French league
- Tropical storm likely to form, roll toward US Gulf coast
- Toronto FC eliminated from playoff contention with loss
- The Latest: Pompeo seeks allied unity in dealing with NKorea
- Major League Soccer
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Conor McGregor returns to MMA vs Nurmagomedov at UFC 229
- Comeback for the ages: No. 17 Miami stuns FSU, 28-27
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Gonzalez, Bregman lift Astros over Indians for 2-0 ALDS lead
- Rugby Championship: Australia 45, Argentina 34
- Ronaldinho endorses far-right Brazil presidential candidate
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- M5.9 quake shakes northern Haiti
- Yelich, Brewers head to Coors Field up 2-0 on Rox in NLDS
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Australia stages huge 2nd-half comeback to beat Pumas 45-34
- McConnell: Kavanaugh deserved an up-or-down vote
- United Soccer League
- Interpol asks China for information on its missing president
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Texas tops Big 12; SEC East revival
- Brandt Snedeker leads PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open
- Picault scores twice in Union's 5-1 rout of Minnesota United
- United Soccer League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Major League Soccer
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Arvidsson scores 2 as Predators hold off Islanders 4-3
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Byron's 2 goals lead Canadiens past Penguins 5-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Lightning top Panthers 2-1 in shootout; Luongo hurt
- Sheary scores twice in Sabres' 3-1 win over Rangers
- United Soccer League
- Benn, Seguin score twice, Stars beat Jets 5-1
- National Basketball Association
- As preseason winds down, NBA stars are getting some rest
- Chabot scores twice, leads Senators past Maple Leafs 5-3
- Paul Byron has scores twice, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-1
- ‘Roseki’ and ‘A Boy Named Flora’ big winners at Golden Bell Awards
- National Hockey League
- South Korea lead at International Crown
- Russell's late goal helps Sporting KC clinch playoff spot
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Taiwan's Top 5 Lighthouses
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- EU picks Taiwanese LGBTI activist icon as human rights defender
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Major League Soccer
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Shanghai official's application to visit Taiwan rejected
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- LAFC clinches playoffs with 3-0 win over Rapids
- FC Dallas beats Orlando City 2-0
- Haula scores in shootout, Golden Knights top Wild 2-1
- Major League Soccer
- Toews nets hat trick with OT goal, Blackhawks top Blues 5-4
- National Hockey League
- Blanco's back-to-back goals power Timbers past RSL 4-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Gibson stops 41 shots, Ducks beat Coyotes 1-0
- Sanchez, Judge power Yankees past Red Sox 6-2 to even ALDS
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Today in History
- Wilson scores 2, Avalanche tops Flyers 5-2
- A look at top 5 candidates in Brazil's presidential election
- Haiti quake causes injuries, damages homes, hospital, church
- Brazil votes amid anger at the ruling class
- United Soccer League
- Kavanaugh sworn in as protesters chant outside Supreme Court
- China backs Financial Times Hong Kong editor's visa denial
- Red Bulls stay close in Shield race, beat Quakes 3-1
- United Soccer League
- National Basketball Association
- Christians seek solace in prayer after Indonesia disasters
- Man in central Taiwan hospitalized after gunshot wound to head
- Major League Soccer
- Vargas, Dulorme draw in WBC silver welterweight match
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Bosnians vote in divisive election testing potential EU bid
- Through Saturday, October 6, 2018
- China reports 2 killed in vehicle, knife attack
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Lindholm scores twice, Flames beat Canucks 7-4
- Israeli military: West Bank shooting attack wounds 3
- AP Photos: Residents of India's shrinking island struggle
- AP Photos: Aid pours in to disaster-hit Indonesian region
- Animal rights movement gains traction in Taiwan
- Taiwan participates in opening of Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires
- Taliban destroy highway bridge, isolating 3 Afghan provinces
- Pakistan wins toss, bat first against Australia in 1st test
- Overseas Taiwanese hold Double Ten Day celebration in the Philippines
- China orders more lending to entrepreneurs amid trade spat
- Romanians vote on changing the definition of marriage
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix
- Hamilton cruises to win at Japanese GP, closes in on title
- Spain: Wanted drug boss stars in reggaeton music video
- Craig Lowndes wins 7th Bathurst 1000 at Mt Panorama
- AP PHOTOS: Clearing the rubble in Syria's Yarmouk camp
- Jeremy Chardy sets up 2nd-round match against Djokovic
- Cameroon votes as separatists pose a threat; Biya win likely
- British editor in Dubai to serve 15 years for killing wife
- Indonesia disaster agency says death toll from quake and tsunami climbs to 1,763, with more than 5,000 feared missing
- The Latest: Indonesia disaster death toll climbs to 1,763
- First Japanese GP an emotional one for Sauber driver Leclerc
- Firefighters battle wildfire in national park west of Lisbon
- Iran votes to join pact to combat terror financing
- Woman tumbles 2 stories into ocean from Taiwan's Elephant Trunk Rock
- Pompeo wraps up fourth trip to North Korea after meeting Kim Jong Un to press progress in denuclearization effort
- Party catering to Russian minority comes 1st in Latvian vote
- Pompeo ends 4th NKorea trip; meets Kim to push denuke effort
- Marquez wins Thailand MotoGP to extend championship lead
- Nepal says its tiger population has almost doubled from 2009
- Reports suggest Taiwan could be hit by huge tsunami within next 100 years
- Japan Open Results
- 1,303 Gogoro users set Guinness world record
- US, Philippines, Japan hold joint military exercises in South China Sea
- Nauru orders Doctors Without Borders to stop work with asylum-seekers
- Medvedev defeats Nishikori to win Japan Open title
- Stuttgart fires coach Korkut after lackluster start
- Top Vatican cardinal issues scathing rebuke of accuser who said Pope Francis knew of McCarrick's sex abuses
- Vatican defends pope against 'blasphemous' cover-up claims'
- Turkey-backed Syrian forces begin implementing Idlib truce
- Desmond Tutu spends 87th birthday in a Cape Town hospital
- Netanyahu to meet with Putin after downing of Russian plane
- Fanfare, red velvet cake for Princess Eugenie's wedding
- German police end neo-Nazi concert after violence, injuries
- Israeli PM's wife goes on trial for fraud
- Wozniacki wins 2nd China Open title
- China Open Results
- The Latest: Muslim candidate in Bosnia urges EU integration
- Friend: Saudi journalist 'killed' at consulate in Istanbul
- The Latest: Turnout is low for Romanian vote on marriage
- Pret a Manger says 2nd customer died from allergic reaction
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Egyptian soccer shaken by Saudi minister's alleged meddling
- President Tsai to oversee Army 'land and air' exercises in northern Taiwan
- Taiwan among countries supporting relief work in Indonesia
- The Latest: Haiti quake kills at least 11, injures others
- Trump refugee policy leaves thousands stranded outside US
- Scottish leader supports calls for new Brexit referendum
- Congo ministry: At least 39 dead in Congo tanker truck fire
- Rome warns Germany not to deport migrants back to Italy
- Indonesia says 5,000 now missing after quake and tsunami
- Victims group in Poland maps 255 sex abuse cases by priests
- Lacazette and Aubameyang shine as Arsenal crushes Fulham 5-1
- Turkey's president says Saudi Consulate, Istanbul airports closely monitored at time of Saudi writer's disappearance
- Thousands in Spain attend rally of fledgling far-right party
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Bjerregaard wrecks Hatton's hopes of Dunhill hat trick
- The Latest: Turkey's president says he hopes Saudi writer OK
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Big weekend helps Kanaya to victory in Asia-Pacific Amateur
- The Latest: Brazilians begin casting ballots
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- German police pump lake dry looking for long-missing woman
- China Open Results
- Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- Forecasters: Caribbean storm could become hurricane
- 2 ex-Armenian lawmakers dead in suspected murder-suicide
- Italy vows to close airports if Germany sends back migrants
- National Hockey League
- 1st test: Hafeez back to hit 126, Pakistan 255-3 v Australia
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Outcry as Jews create own group in German far-right party
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead' actor, dies
- No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honor veterans instead
- NTSB probes fatal crash involving limo, multiple deaths
- Supreme Court moves right, but how far, how fast?
- Ick factor: NYC so far turns up nose at food-scrap recycling
- Northeastern US seeks to prevent arrival of deer disease
- Shanghai Masters Results
- Bahrain's House of Representatives approves value-added tax
- Wife of missing Interpol president says his case "belongs to the international community," Chinese people.
- Bayern forgets league troubles with beers at Oktoberfest
- Hazard leads Chelsea to 3-0 win at Southampton
- 'Venom' sets October record with $80M; 'Star Is Born' soars
- Wife of missing Interpol president says he sent her a photo of a knife before his disappearance, signaling danger
- State police say 20 died in crash in upstate New York; local officials say limo was involved
- Wife says Interpol officer sent knife image as danger signal
- The Latest: GOP Senate could act on 2020 high-court nominee
- Oil spill feared after ships collide near Corsica
- Cases pitting Trump against blue states will test Kavanaugh
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Gagliardi, college football's winningest coach, dies at 91
- China says Chinese Interpol chief who was reported missing is under investigation for unspecified violations of the law
- Britain's Mo Farah claims 1st marathon win in Chicago
- UN Security Council asks Congo to examine voting machine use
- Enable wins Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for 2nd straight year
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- AP source says 18 of the victims in upstate New York crash were in limo, 2 were bystanders
- The Latest: AP source says 18 crash victims were in limo
- Workers strike at Detroit's Westin Book Cadillac hotel
- US envoy for Afghan peace in Kabul for talks on Taliban
- The Latest: China says Interpol officer under investigation
- Substitute Correa scores only goal as Atletico beats Betis
- Flint residents seek to reinstate Snyder in water lawsuit
- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announces death of his father
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-GLF--Alfred Dunhill Scores
- Texas appeals court puts execution on hold
- BC-GLF--LPGA International Crown Results
- The Latest: Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
- Liverpool, City in Anfield stalemate, Hazard lifts Chelsea
- Comedian Katt Williams jailed on assault charges in Oregon
- Boys rescued from Thai cave play friendly match in Argentina
- Cosby lawyers ask court to void conviction, prison sentence
- Kyle Busch, Harvick start NASCAR race at Dover on front row
- BC-SOC--French Results
- Average US price of gas spikes 7 cents per gallon to $2.97
- Coaches face gun charges after fight at youth football game
- Leipzig routs promoted Nuremberg 6-0 despite missed penalty
- UFC champ could face fine, suspension for post-fight fracas
- AP Top 25: Notre Dame into top 5; Texas top 10; 8 SEC teams
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Mahrez penalty miss costs City victory at Liverpool
- Interpol says Chinese official reported missing has resigned as agency's president amid Beijing probe
- Ancelotti making all the right moves at Napoli
- AP Interview: Jerusalem mayor wants UN agency out of city
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Sonia Orbuch, who fought Nazis as a girl, dies in California
- State police: Limousine in fatal NY crash failed to stop at intersection, all 20 victims were adults
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Major League Soccer
- The Latest: Harvick wins 1st stage in NASCAR race at Dover
- Rooney's 2 goals raise total to 9 as DC United tops Fire 2-1
- Romanian officials say low voter turnout has voided a referendum that sought to keep same-sex marriage out of reach
- 2 runners die after completing Cardiff half marathon
- National Football League
- Former England captain John Terry announces his retirement
- Aunt of victim in crash that killed 20 says limousine was on its way to a birthday party
- National Football League
- Missing Saudi journalist once a voice of reform in kingdom
- Boy, 2, dies after being shot in neck in Chicago
- Brown scores twice, Steelers roll past reeling Falcons 41-17
- Rivaldo joins Ronaldinho in support of far-right candidate
- Bosnia village women don folk dresses on election day
- Lions take advantage of mistakes in 31-23 win over Packers
- The Latest: Crosby misses first 4 FGs in loss for Green Bay
- National Football League
- Manchin faces firestorm at home following Kavanaugh vote
- USGS: 5.2-magnitude aftershock rattles northern Haiti, day after quake kills at least 12
- Browns edge Ravens 12-9 in overtime on knuckleball FG
- Dodgers tweak lineup to adjust to Braves left-hander Newcomb
- Mormon leader: Nicknames for faith are 'victory for Satan'
- Eovaldi to start Game 3 instead of Porcello
- Column: Fight poses a question: Is this UFC or WWE?
- Kings' Jonathan Quick sustains lower-body injury in practice
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Limousine crash ranks among deadliest US traffic accidents
- Injured McKennie to miss US games vs Colombia, Peru
- Mbappe scores 4 and earns penalty as PSG beats Lyon 5-0
- Pro-Russian Serb leader Milorad Dodik declares victory in vote for Bosnia's three-member presidency
- 27 Cuban migrants jump from boat and run to Florida shore
- National Basketball Association
- All Blacks flanker Cane has surgery for neck fracture
- Macedonia opposition leader urges PM to drop renaming deal
- China's Meng resigns as president of Interpol
- Bulgarian broadcast journalist raped and murdered
- The bigger the stage, the brighter Houston's Bregman shines
- With 53 percent of returns in, far-right candidate Bolsonaro is leading presidential race with 49 percent of votes.
- United Soccer League
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Gander Outdoors 400 Results
- Seferovic goal gives Benfica 1-0 win over Porto
- National Basketball Association
- Broncos' defense wilts vs. Jets: 'This is not who we are'
- Panthers put G Roberto Luongo on injured reserve
- Tropical Storm Michael drenches Honduras
- WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT
- Spurs' Murray to undergo MRI after injuring right knee
- Lloyd's hat trick leads US team past Panama
- Falcons crumble late in 41-17 loss to Steelers
- Susan Rice considering 2020 challenge to Collins in Maine
- Judge blares 'New York, New York,' as Red Sox head to Bronx
- Titans follow up win over Eagles with 13-12 loss to Bills
- National Football League
- Cousins, defense lead Vikings over Eagles 23-21
- Ravens regret mistakes in overtime loss to Browns
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Football League
- Milwaukee Brewers advance to NL Championship series, beating Colorado Rockies 6-0 for three-game sweep
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Foegele scores 2 as Hurricanes beat winless Rangers 8-5
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Brewers sweep Rockies, advance to 1st NLCS since 2011
- Timberwolves march on despite Butler drama
- Rockies' wait for title will extend past a quarter century
- The Latest: US, NKorea officials upbeat after meeting
- 4 rookie QBs bounce back with wins after rough week
- Murray's knee injury another Spurs concern as season nears
- Far-right candidate Bolsonaro wins first round of Brazil's presidential election with 46.70 pct, sending race to runoff
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Bosnia-Herzegovina election: Pro-Russian Serb leader claims victory
- Romania: Vote on gay marriage ban fails with low turnout
- At 20, Braves' Acuna becomes youngest to hit postseason slam
- Rams lose top 2 receivers to concussions
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Corral scores twice in Mexico's 4-1 win over Trinidad
- CPC to cap gas prices in Taiwan until year end
- Kevin Tway wins Safeway Open playoff for 1st PGA Tour title
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Rielly scores in OT as Maple Leafs beat Blackhawks 7-6
- A look at the election proposals made by Brazil's Bolsonaro
- Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems
- Untimely penalties end Seahawks' hope of toppling Rams
- Kevin Tway wins Safeway Open playoff for 1st PGA Tour title
- BC-GLF--Safeway Open Scores
- Taiwan, Japan need more security information sharing: official
- Second week of Women Make Waves Film Festival Taiwan underway
- Chow Yun-fat spotted on Taipei MRT
- Last appeal of Christian on Pakistan death row for blasphemy
- Beast Mode denied: Raiders throw end-zone INT from Bolts' 1
- The Latest: Rocket's first stage lands back at launch site
- Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
- President Tsai described by former U.S. official as ‘very mature’ in cross-strait relations
- Rielly's OT goal gives Maple Leafs 7-6 win over Blackhawks
- Wife says Interpol officer sent knife image as danger signal
- National Basketball Association
- IELTS bows to Beijing by posting 'Taiwan, China' on English testing site
- National Football League
- Vizcaino, Braves stop Dodgers 6-5, cut NLDS deficit to 2-1
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Northeasterly winds bring cool and wet weather across Taiwan
- Today in History
- Graham Gano's 63-yard FG lifts Panthers past Giants
- Fairbairn's FG in OT lifts Texans over Cowboys 19-16
- Two ships collide in Mediterranean near Corsica
- Still far off, Michael a growing menace to Florida Panhandle
- Stricter screening to enter US leaves refugee families split
- Nobels' outlier, the economics prize, to be announced Monday
- Bitter fight over Kavanaugh shadows a conservative court
- LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yankees all even, Astros try for sweep
- How it happened: Procedural vote on Kavanaugh was critical
- Roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says
- Back-to-back temblors has some Haitians sleeping outside
- Manchin scorched from both sides after Kavanaugh vote
- Limousine crash ranks among deadliest US traffic accidents
- A look at the campaign proposals made by Brazil's Bolsonaro
- Asia stocks decline after China injects cash into economy
- Planned racing ad on sails of Sydney Opera House divisive
- Cyclone Luban forms in Arabian Sea off sultanate of Oman
- Brazilians weigh stark visions of future in runoff election
- McConnell now open to high court nomination in election year
- The Adventures of Tin Tin collector's edition soon available in Taiwan
- AP Explains: How Brazil's Bolsonaro used Trump tactics
- Lopetegui under pressure amid Real Madrid scoring drought
- New history highlights ties between presidents, justices
- Taiwanese driver burns traffic camera to avoid speeding ticket
- California wildfire victims say cleanup crews add to woes
- Major raid on MS-13 gang brings relative peace 3 years on
- This Week: Producer prices, Delta earns, JPMorgan earns
- Alex Iafallo, Ilya Kovalchuk push LA Kings past Detroit, 4-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Texans beat Cowboys 19-16 after Garrett calls for punt in OT
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Through Sunday, October 7, 2018
- Through Sunday, October 7, 2018
- China says ex-Interpol chief being investigated for bribery, other unspecified crimes; hints at political transgressions
- AP Interview: Jerusalem mayor wants UN agency out of city
- Asia stocks decline after China injects cash into economy
- Line dance carnival revives Taipei’s historical district
- China accuses ex-Interpol chief of bribery, other crimes
- Activist's art offers rare glimpse inside Egypt's prisons
- Photo of the Day: Gongbei Temple in New Taipei City
- Lions go into bye on a high after beating Packers 31-23
- Bengals defense leads 27-point surge in win over Dolphins
- Paraguay a nation loyal to its ally: President Abdo visiting Taiwan
- Discipline all that's missing as KC cruises past Jags to 5-0
- Jets defense wins one for sidelined coordinator Kacy Rodgers
- Samuel gives Panthers another speedy option on offense
- Eagles have no time to dwell on 23-21 loss to Vikings
- Bills rediscover running attack in 13-12 win over Titans
- Indonesian officials say death toll in earthquake and tsunami has increased to 1,944
- Fast start leads Cardinals past 49ers 28-18 for 1st win
- Mayfield, Browns look legit in thrilling OT win over Ravens
- Conner blossoming for Steelers as Falcons falter
- Perfect Rams respond when faced with adversity in Seattle
- Austin Ekeler emerging as big-play threat for Chargers
- Watson helps Texans to 19-16 win over Cowboys in overtime
- One Championship lands more investment, tops $250 million
- Confirmed deaths near 2,000, still more likely in Indonesia
- Duterte takes weekend vacation in Hong Kong, didn't inform all of his staff
- Heroes and villains among NFL placekickers in Week 5
- ICYMI in NFL Week 5: Giants' Shurmur deals with OBJ, losses
- GE firm buys 5-percent stake in Abu Dhabi's state driller
- Weekend Sports in Brief
- Taiwan shares its own success to encourage others to meet Sustainable Development Goals
- Missing Saudi journalist once a voice of reform in kingdom
- Elections for Kashmir councils begin amid anti-India strike
- Taiwan train passenger goes ballistic after being asked to turn down music on phone
- Pakistani ex-PM Sharif in court again, faces treason charges
- Art installations along Hualien coast to complement National Day fireworks
- Bangladesh bill critics worry will stifle speech becomes law
- Taiwan cracks down on sexual exploitation of Indonesian migrant workers
- Hong Kong journalist group protests FT editor's visa denial
- Taiwanese with China 'resident permits' may be unable to serve in military or law enforcement: MAC
- US Marines leader in Australia replaced over alcohol charge
- Global executives cooling on deals amid trade uncertainties
- Odd path to playoffs: Kratz, Voit, Brasier take longer road
- Romanians back marriage redefinition, but referendum voided
- China tells US to stop criticism, says relations suffering
- 3 chair umpires banned for life for match-fixing, gambling
- Shiba Inu steals show during ceremony after scaling 7 peaks in central Taiwan with owner
- Querrey, Fritz both win in straight sets at Shanghai Masters
- American confesses to murder of Canadian English teacher, revisits scene of crime in New Taipei
- President Tsai seeks to make Taiwan best place for global investors
- Bulgarian police probe killing of Bulgarian TV journalist
- US urges UN court to toss out Iranian case on frozen assets
- Thai police seek shooters who killed tourist in crossfire
- UK court blocks suit against Google on alleged iPhone breach
- Captain of fishing boat sentenced to 12 years for smuggling ketamine
- UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
- Taiwan welcomes traditional arts performance from Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe
- Far Eastern Air launches new South Korea route
- Bangladesh's ex-PM transferred from prison to hospital
- South African finance minister criticized after testimony
- The Latest: Nordhaus, Romer share Nobel for economics
- Mbappe making case for Ballon d'Or with four-goal game
- Indonesia: Death tolls climbs to 2,000 as inhabitants try to return to normal
- Turkey: Syrian rebels withdrawing heavy weapons in Idlib
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei Welcomes Iacopo Frassi as the new chef de cuisine of Bencotto
- Walk on the wild side: Dutch jogger runs into lion cub
- Life after Wenger looking rosy for Arsenal with Emery
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- China avoids questions about chip hack report
- Spain: Doctor found to have abducted newborn 50 years ago
- Kremlin is working on plans to host Kim Jong Un in Russia
- Italy police ID suspect in 2013 NASA hack
- 2018 Double Ten Day celebrations to reflect Taiwan's New Immigrants, multi ethnic society
- German factory production slumps for third straight month
- Turkey summons Saudi ambassador over missing journalist
- Royalty, fans turn out for Caballe's funeral in Barcelona
- The Latest: Germany condemns killing of Bulgarian journalist
- Lil Wayne cuts show short after gunshot rumor causes panic
- Pakistan's top court postpones ruling on final appeal of Christian woman on death row since 2010 over blasphemy charges
- France's Le Pen distances herself from Bannon's Movement
- Chinese athletes visit NKorea in latest sign of thaw in ties
- Review: Norwegian massacre '22 July' is brilliantly handled
- Waiting for arrest, migrants camp near Greek police station
- Line up released for Nomad Festival 2018 Taiwan in Nantou
- The Latest: Pakistan postpones ruling on Christian woman
- 4 killed, child hurt in Central Texas traffic collision
- CAS agrees contamination caused Russian Olympic doping
- Lawyer: UK trying to appease Trump govt in British IS case
- Congo ministry says at least 53 dead after tanker truck fire
- Greek soccer league no longer a 1-horse race
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- After meeting delay, Rosenstein to fly with Trump on AF1
- Libyan forces capture fugitive Egyptian militant
- Russia dismisses suspected spy actions as routine Dutch trip
- Wounded Syrian soldiers learn to live with war disabilities
- Alexander-Arnold plays chess world champ, loses in 17 moves
- Payet back with France squad after Fekir's withdrawal
- Havertz, Reus drop out of Germany squad with injuries
- Anticipation is high for Lou Berney's novel 'November Road'
- 'A shadow cast over future of China-US relations' says Chinese Foreign Minister
- Pliskova advances to 2nd round at Tianjin Open
- France, Italy begin cleanup for Mediterranean fuel spill
- Amateur Wu Chia-yen becomes youngest TLPGA champ after winning Party Golfer Ladies Open
- Man arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Dallas girl
- Depression-era murals in New Mexico targeted for removal
- Former first daughter Barbara Bush gets married
- Suspect arrested in 3 Kansas City-area fatal shootings
- Facebook wants people to invite its cameras into their homes
- Asia Bibi: Pakistan top court hears blasphemy appeal amid Islamist threats
- Financial Times editor given one week to leave Hong Kong
- Cameroon officials, observers say poll was mostly successful
- Lawmakers, victims discuss priestly sex abuse in Poland
- The Latest: Vigil, counseling after crash that killed 20
- 'They're too good': Other clubs can't compete with Juventus
- UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
- Auf Wiedersehen Oktoberfest: Munich beer fest a success
- Paraguayan Immigration Director accused of misconduct by Taiwanese translator
- Suit blames Kansas foster agency in killing of girl by dogs
- From boring to absorbing, Bundesliga gets more interesting
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Markets Right Now: Tech, energy lead US stocks lower
- Danish offshore wind company buys Rhode Island developer
- Cutrone and 2 defenders leave Italy squad with injuries
- APNewsBreak: Hillary, Bill Clinton to go on tour this year
- US stocks dip; European stocks slide on Italy concerns
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- AA aims to avoid putting delayed travelers on other airlines
- Macedonian ex-minister jailed over ex-premier's flashy car
- First woman Doctor Who wants to be a role model to all
- Sohail's maiden test hundred helps Pakistan pile up 482 runs
- Working past 65? It's easier to do if you graduated college
- The Latest: Storm surge is major risk for Florida's Big Bend
- Denmark players faced 'violent personal attacks' in dispute
- Liz Weston: How to fund college if you didn't save enough
- Russian province's leader defends land swap fueling tensions
- Kucova beats Ostapenko in 1st round at Hong Kong Open
- California governor candidates face off in only debate
- Pakistan vs. Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- Vatican expert urges accountability at pope's abuse summit
- National Basketball Association
- Nationalist parties prevail in Bosnia parliamentary vote
- Trump says he doesn't have plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, says they have 'good relationship'
- Replica WWI biplane crashes at southwest Missouri airport
- The Latest: Trump says he has no plans to fire Rosenstein
- Social media lights up with SpaceX satellite launch
- Saudi-led airstrike kills 4 civilians in Yemen's Hodeida
- Sevilla looking like a strong title candidate in Spain
- Doncic scores 15, Dallas tops 76ers 115-112 at China Games
- The Latest: Trump says allegations against Kavanaugh 'hoax'
- Incident involving Twins' Sano under investigation in DR
- Hubble Space Telescope sidelined by serious pointing failure
- Dutch king and queen to travel to Britain for state visit
- China intenta contener caos por desaparición de funcionario
- Blue Jackets' Dubinsky out 4-6 weeks with strained oblique
- Turkish president says Saudi Arabia must prove its claim that missing Saudi journalist left consulate
- Zinke expected to extend mining ban near Yellowstone park
- The Latest: Turkey: Saudis must prove writer left consulate
- Trump visits Florida with Rosenstein to talk about security
- IOC picks Senegal as 1st African host for Youth Olympics
- AirAsia to launch flights from Taiwan to Boracay
- Bosnia-Herzegovina: Nationalist parties win parliamentary election
- Vaclav Havel Prize goes to jailed Russian activist
- Vietnam's dog meat culture clashes with modern tastes
- Shanghai Masters Results
- Tianjin Open Results
- Hong Kong Open Results
- The Latest: Zinke signs mining ban near Yellowstone park
- Former Trump aide Hope Hicks to work at Fox company
- More than a dozen die in heavy rains in Central America
- Area hit hard by Indonesia quake was seen as high-risk zone
- Phoenix Suns fire general manager Ryan McDonough
- Malaysian PM rallies for successor and former foe Anwar
- Marta among 15 contenders for inaugural women's Ballon d'Or
- Syria displays artifacts retrieved from rebel-held areas
- Meghan McCain makes tearful return to 'The View'
- Drunken driver chase ends in Greek parliament courtyard
- Bradley, Guzan rejoin US team leading to Colombia game
- Aircraft maker Airbus names Guillaume Faury as new CEO
- Hungary's Orban says EU 'insincere' with Turkey on accession
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Murad urges world to fight genocide
- The Latest: Cyprus picks up 21 Syrians from drifting boat
- Initiative seeks to repeal California's gasoline tax hike
- The Latest: Newsom, Cox focus on inequality in California
- Pickup truck lands on top of car in Arizona, no one hurt
- NBA fines Celtics' Smart, Cavs' Smith for shoving match
- No one hurt after JetBlue engine fire aborts Vegas takeoff
- Pakistan to seek IMF loan to avert meltdown
- Russia challenges US compliance with nuclear arms treaty
- 1 dead, 4 injured after Puerto Rico nightclub shooting
- Macedonian government puts name deal before parliament
- Oil refinery explosion in Canada shakes city of Saint John
- Floods sweep away West Texas RV park, at least 4 missing
- Trump posts losses at another Scottish golf resort
- Remains of World War II who died in France returned to Iowa
- Watchdog groups say residency bonds cost Hungary $76 million
- Brazil brings in Lucas Moura for friendlies in Saudi
- Alaska GOP to weigh potential action against Murkowski
- Miss America Organization strikes back at rebellious states
- Trump blasts 'terrible' Chicago crime, but figures are down
- Israeli fire wounds 11 Palestinians at Gaza protest
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Genetic glitch increases men's risk of impotence, study says
- Army says changes will help recruiting in 2019
- Investigation looks into stops of Latinos on LA-area highway
- Google Plus to close after bug leaks personal information
- Netflix chooses New Mexico for new US production hub
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Investigative group Bellingcat says suspect in UK poisoning is a doctor working for Russian military intelligence.
- Report: UK poison suspect is doctor for Russian intelligence
- Gas cut off over pressure issue not far from explosion area
- Activist jailed in Chechnya wins European human rights prize
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Arnold Kopelson, 'Platoon' producer, dies at 83
- Sprint to Nov. 6: The race to frame the Kavanaugh story
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Bergeron has hat trick, Pastrnak adds 4 points as B's roll
- Snapshots of Nobel economics winners Nordhaus and Romer
- Dolphins' McDonald complains about NFL safety rules
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Amandla Stenberg: I'm still finding my voice
- Ryan touts GOP record for election, says Dems on 'fringes'
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- The Latest: 4 workers in recreational vehicle missing
- Genetic glitch increases men's risk of impotence, study says
- BC-US--Index, US
- Venezuelan official: Caracas councilman dies in jail
- 2,700 workers at major Hawaii hotels join national strike
- Indigenous, transgender candidates among Brazil surprises
- National Hockey League
- Mayor's spokesman: Trump 'clueless,' wrong on stop-and-frisk
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Mexico's Holbox ecotourism resort bans Styrofoam, PET
- Eichel scores 2 in Sabres' 4-2 win over Golden Knights
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Seattle NHL group unveils $70 million training center plans
- Trump says he likes Swift's music less post-endorsement
- Business Highlights
- Second Skripal poisoning suspect identified by Bellingcat
- UN report: Technologies can help lives but boost inequality
- Earthquakes hire ex-Argentina player Matias Almeyda as coach
- Mexican couple may have killed as many as 20 women
- Column: NASCAR must push its newest winners into superstars
- The Latest: University head to recommend covering murals
- Fisherman bitten by shark he hooked on Great Barrier Reef
- Limo crash claimed siblings, close circle of friends
- The Latest: Suspect charged in Kansas City-area shootings
- From 'special seed' to 2,170-pound winning pumpkin
- UN report: Technologies can help lives but boost inequality
- Comedian Katt Williams pleads not guilty to assault
- Suspended West Virginia justice testifies at own trial
- QB Allen, Bills passing attack still lacks punch despite win
- Jamaica upsets Costa Rica 1-0 in World Cup qualifying
- Fall failures: Indians swept, ousted early in October again
- Kavanaugh vote reshapes Maine senator's political future
- 1 killed, 5 hurt when unfinished Dallas town house collapses
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Trump to allow year-round sales of high-ethanol gasoline
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Limo company operator has history as FBI informant
- Saints defenders Lattimore, Klein, hurt vs. Redskins
- 10 minutes of terror: A quake, a tsunami and a missing son
- Moscow denies Dutch claims that Russian spies tried to hack OPCW
- Greek court orders inquiry into use of EU's €570 million for migrant aid
- IMF downgrades outlook for world economy to 3.7 pct. growth
- 10 minutes of terror: A quake, a tsunami and a missing son
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Saints' Brees becomes NFL all-time yards passing leader
- April Heinrichs to step down as US soccer youth director
- National Basketball Association
- Fire breaks out aboard asphalt tanker off Mass.; towed to NY
- National Basketball Association
- Dwight Howard's back problems delaying his Wizards debut
- Petition to scrap 'Chinese Taipei' for 'Taiwan' accepted by CEC
- Rams hope WRs Cooks, Kupp will be available vs. Broncos
- Monet’s 'Luncheon on the Grass' to be exhibited in Taiwan this November
- Canada routs Cuba 12-0 in Women's World Cup qualifying
- Colts put starting right guard on injured reserve list
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Treasure hunters challenge FBI over dig for legendary gold
- Chow Yun-fat spotted on Taipei's Yangmingshan
- East European band 'Sheep Got Waxed' rocks Taipei with jazz music
- Humpback whale calf rescued from net off Australian beach
- Wind farm construction underway off coast of central Taiwan's Changhua County
- Statue of Peter Norman to be erected in Melbourne
- A Tennessee inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday has asked the state to die by electric chair over lethal injection
- National Football League
- Holt 1st with postseason cycle, Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1
- Turkey seeks answers from Saudi Arabia on missing journalist
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Brees makes history in style, Saints thrash Redskins 43-19
- Chunghwa Postal Museum opens night hours to depict nostalgic night of 1950s
- ‘Mountain and Forest Activities’ video wins silver award from renown Travel Weekly
- Tai Tzu-ying becomes world's first Women's Singles player to join millionaires' club after Taipei Open
- Today in History
- AP Investigation: Deported parents can lose custody of kids
- AP Investigation: Deported parents can lose custody of kids
- Democrats lining up to consider challenging Collins in 2020
- What to watch in final weeks before Election Day
- In boon for farmers, Trump lifting restrictions on ethanol
- Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
- Sanders barnstorming country ahead of midterm elections
- Push to toughen foreign lobbying law stalls amid opposition
- National Basketball Association
- Venezuelan opposition denies jailed politician took own life
- Sisters, a teacher, newlyweds: A look at limo crash victims
- Limo company owner was a controversial FBI informant
- Hundreds attend vigil to honor 20 victims of limousine crash
- Major League Soccer
- Rodriguez scores twice as Sounders down Dynamo 4-1
- Hurricane Michael gains strength on course for north Florida
- US envoy on Afghan peace takes mission to Pakistan
- Taiwan's test for scooter licenses becomes stricter on Nov. 1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 'The Great Buddha+' sees strong competition in Oscar’s best foreign film award
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Australia mulls banning some immigrants from biggest cities
- Terry, Gibson lead Ducks past Wings 3-2 in home opener
- Post publishes possibly last image of missing Saudi reporter
- AP FACT CHECK: Indiana candidates make misleading claims
- Bruins' Bergeron has hat trick; Sabres' Eichel gets 2 in win
- Australian Open prizemoney up 10 percent in local currency
- Through Monday, October 8, 2018
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Japanese tycoon going on SpaceX rocket says he trusts Musk
- Taiwanese group in US reportedly converting Masonic lodge into Buddhist Temple
- National Day parade float carnival to arrive at CKS Memorial Hall in Taipei
- Eagles' Joe Walsh tells his addiction story at gala evening
- Redskins rue penalties, busts in blowout loss to Saints
- 2 Americans win econ Nobel for work on climate and growth
- Hernandez reversed on 3 of 4 replays in Yanks-Red Sox Game 3
- Photo of the Day: Sunset in Pingtung,Taiwan
- Taiwan and Ohio, US to sign deal recognizing driver’s licenses
- Yemeni smiths beat missiles into knives, not ploughshares
- Asian stocks fall after IMF downgrades economic outlook
- Taiwan company accused of selling eggs past sell-by date
- Israeli military in pursuit of deadly Palestinian attacker
- Japan and India resume joint naval exercises after five year hiatus
- Ice Theatre of New York to honor Kristi Yamaguchi
- Next step for NBA is hiring women in positions of power
- Singapore implements e-arrival card pilot project for foreign visitors
- Federation of Hong Kong Industries says trade war will lead to layoffs, psychological effects on Hong Kong manufacturers
- Kabul officials: Taliban attacks kill 15 Afghan policemen
- Dodgers counting on Machado to push them over Series hump
- Easy as 1-2-3: Astros put on spectacular show in ALDS sweep
- Manning brothers show off impeccable comedic timing
- Turkey detains 90 for suspected links to Kurdish rebels
- Taiwan holds military drill with Paraguay amid China tension
- After alleged sexual misconduct in Taiwan, Paraguayan official resigns
- Google poised to unveil new Pixel phones, other services
- Record-breaking night brings out Brees' emotional side
- Taiwan’s bubble milk tea continues expansion in Southeast Asia
- Malaysia to unveil new tax measures to help pay off debt
- IMF revises Taiwan's GDP growth forecasts upward for 2018, 2019
- Jeff Sessions joins European talks on terrorism, migration
- Police arrest prominent editor in southern India
- South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants Pope Francis to visit North Korea
- Tokyo Olympics: Costs hit almost $25 billion _ may go higher
- Seoul says Kim Jong Un wants Pope Francis to visit North Korea
- Referendum to scrap 'Chinese Taipei' officially approved for vote in November
- Officials: Duterte told Cabinet he doesn't have cancer
- Taipei 101 New Year’s Eve fireworks to be longest ever
- Taiwan military confirms plans for local Apache helicopter service center
- Multi-vehicle crashes on Serbian highway kill 6, injure 27
- Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks southeastern Taiwan
- Khawaja, Finch share 137-run opening stand for Australia
- Train slams into car crossing track in Romania, 4 dead
- Dutch appeals court upholds landmark ruling ordering Dutch government to cut greenhouse gas emissions
- Syrian president grants general amnesty to army deserters
- UN official: Qatar to buy fuel for Gaza's only power plant
- Dutch appeals court upholds landmark climate case ruling
- China promises not to weaken yuan, criticizes US concern
- Indonesia says death toll in Sulawesi quake rises to 2,010
- Bulgaria probes EU funds misuse after slaying of journalist
- The Latest: Michael intensifies over southern Gulf of Mexico
- Taiwanese tennis champ Hsieh Su-Wei is WTA's Sept. 'Hot Shot of the Month'
- Exhibit looks at key traumatic moments in Czechoslovakia
- Apparent white tiger attack kills keeper at Japan zoo
- The Latest: No Vatican comment on possible NKorea pope visit
- EgyptAir seeks to shift blame for Drew Barrymore interview
- Leaders of 3 allied nations, 56 foreign delegations to attend Taiwan’s National Day celebration
- Taiwan donates US$500,000 for Indonesia's Sulawesi earthquake victims
- VietJet to offer deep discounts, free flights from Taiwan to Vietnam Oct. 10-12
- Nikoloz Basilashvili beats Shapovalov at Shanghai Masters
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Kosovo detains man suspected of joining Syria terror groups
- US student detained in Israel for alleged boycott support
- Indonesia demands foreign NGOs remove staff
- Australia mulls blocking migrants from moving to major cities
- AP Photos: Indonesia prepares for end of disaster search
- Taiwan to hold referendum on marriage equality reform during Nov. local elections
- Frenchman in US beard contest faces prison in drug case
- Last-place Chievo fires coach Lorenzo D'Anna
- Turkey says authorities will search Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over missing journalist
- Bulgarian national radio reports Romanian suspect arrested in connection with journalist's slaying
- Nazi Hunter Serge Klarsfeld receives top French award
- The Latest: Arrest made in connection to Bulgarian slaying
- The Latest: Turkey to search Saudi Consulate in Istanbul
- Former FIFA official Prince Ali takes soccer charity global
- Taiwan’s Jiufen, Yeliu make top 10 most check-in locations in Asia published by KLOOK
- German exports slip for second month in a row
- Demonstrators protest horse race ad on Sydney Opera House
- Aryna Sabalenka advances to 2nd round at Tianjin Open
- Japan and 5 Mekong nations agree on free Indo-Pacific area
- Albania to relocate casinos, betting shops to city outskirts
- China concerned about US drill during Xi's Philippine visit
- Review details high lead levels in Detroit schools water
- Egypt says security forces kill 10 militants in Sinai
- 9 people killed in fiery blast at central India steel plant
- German industry urges breakthrough at Brexit talks
- Former Guatemala vice president sentenced to prison in corruption case
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Former Guatemala vice president sentenced in corruption case
- Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the Florida Panhandle
- UK group Bellingcat: Putin honored poisoning suspect in 2014
- Wife of ex-Interpol president details telephone threat, says she was told China dispatched teams to find her in France
- Wife of former Interpol president says disappearances like that of her husband are 'very common now in China'
- The Latest: Kremlin refuses to comment on Bellingcat report
- Officials: 4 men remain missing in West Texas flooding
- APNewsBreak: Wife of ex-Interpol boss describes threats
- Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
- Police in Bosnia fire warning shots to stave off migrants
- Fire at Ukraine's ammunition depot forces massive evacuation
- The Latest: Lines outside court for Kavanaugh's first day
- Minnesota teacher probed over Kavanaugh assassination tweet
- NATO in Afghanistan: 'Private military contractors are out of the question'
- Bulgaria arrests suspect in murder of TV journalist Viktoria Marinova
- Georgia - a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea
- Albania wants to block entry of Serbian mobile phone company
- Pot legalization advocates seek foothold in Midwest states
- Dennis Rodman benched by Yao Ming in Pyongyang friendly?
- UK central bank warns EU of risk to trillions in contracts
- Turkish firms reduce prices to help fight inflation
- Madagascar cardinal hopes Pope Francis will visit in 2019
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Recreational, medical marijuana initiatives on fall ballots
- Bridge collapse halts traffic on Trans-Siberia Railway
- Uzbek president visits France in first visit to EU country
- A look at suspected Russian plots abroad _ and the plotters
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower
- 2 teens arrested after 16-year-old girl shot in the head
- Russian influence rising in Balkans, Baltics, Central Europe
- Supreme Court rejects appeal from suspended Oregon judge
- Justices reject appeal of Kavanaugh environmental ruling
- France's government reshuffle expected by Wednesday
- Want election results? On West Coast, patience is required
- Justices won't disturb conviction in triple killing
- Li Na tops fan vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame
- UN agency resumes cash aid to 9 million Yemenis
- UK union calls for 24-hour strike of Uber drivers
- Man with hammer hacks Algeria statue of bare-breasted woman
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- How to see the world in your 20s without racking up debt
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Taylor Swift, Cardi B set for American Music Awards
- Afghan women's basketball player among 9 elected IOC members
- Berlin ordered to institute partial diesel vehicle ban
- US stock indexes are mixed as rising-rate shakeout extends
- AP source: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to resign, will meet with President Donald Trump shortly
- The Latest: Limo service lawyer: Issues fixed before crash
- AP sources: UN Ambassador Haley resigning
- The Latest: Poland calls migration a threat to Europe
- Elie Wiesel bust unveiled in Romania to mark Holocaust day
- Romania leader calls for dialogue after marriage referendum
- Review: Lou Berney keeps tension high in 'November Road'
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 14-20
- Trump says UN Ambassador Nikki Haley leaving administration 'at the end of the year'
- Brooks Koepka voted PGA Tour's top player of the year
- South Africa's finance minister resigns after testifying in corruption inquiry, president says
- Atlanta United star Almiron week to week with hamstring
- Polish leader honors WWII diplomat who tried to help Jews
- UN's Nikki Haley to leave in latest Trump shake-up
- Japan urges Myanmar to conduct credible Rohingya probe
- New law requires audit of failed FEMA hurricane contracts
- South African finance minister resigns after graft testimony
- Lawyer: Inmate's choice of electric chair won't buy him time
- Top seed Svitolina advances to 2nd round at Hong Kong
- Pakistan's currency plunges as it seeks IMF loan
- Best-selling author Albom returns to heaven for first sequel
- US teen flies for round-the-world record by youngest pilot
- FA looks into claims about Shad Khan team amid Wembley sale
- Review: Pussy Riot founder's guide to political activism
- Stuttgart hires former Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl
- The Latest: Search resumes for 4 missing in Texas floods
- Brazil to play Uruguay in November friendly in London
- 2 Russian soccer players investigated for attacking official
- Walsh Jennings pairs with Brooke Sweat for 2020 Tokyo try
- Nazi Hunter Serge Klarsfeld receives top French award
- Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House
- Post #MeToo, opportunity still a mixed bag for women in film
- Genoa and Chievo become 1st Serie A clubs to change coaches
- Wales No 8 Faletau breaks arm, may miss November tests
- US to play open Gold Cup at new St. Paul, Minnesota, venue
- Merkel talks with Palestinian leader after Israel visit
- Haiti quake death toll rises to 17 as govt calls for help
- Desmond Howard stands by comments on Clemson running game
- Weinstein due in court as judge mulls motion to dismiss case
- The Latest: Tennessee inmate moved to death watch
- AP All-America Watch: Miami D's middle man; ODU X-factor
- Israeli leader picks Wharton professor as central bank chief
- Taylor Swift makes politics personal with endorsement
- NBA coaches box get a little more diverse during offseason
- The Latest: Google's new Pixel phones mirror industry trends
- NASA head: Space station hole cause will be determined
- Rays extend manager Kevin Cash's contract through 2024
- Bulgarian police official says man will be released from custody, won't be charged in connection with journalist slaying
- 2 men plead guilty in statewide phone extortion scheme
- DHS to waive laws for new border gates in South Texas
- Virginia church gives sanctuary to woman facing deportation
- Young activist to make TV debut as transgender superhero
- Kimberly-Clark lobbyist, wife gave Republicans $4k
- Trump to talk ethanol, boost candidates at Iowa rally
- Remains from 1908 Springfield race riots to be excavated
- Little-known UK site Bellingcat hunts online for scoops
- One of oldest US coal companies files for bankruptcy
- New PAC formed to encourage McAuliffe presidential bid
- FANTASY PLAYS: Free agents to target for Week 6 in football
- Brazil candidate accused of spreading fake news stories
- The Latest: Detroit board OKs money for hydration stations
- Harvard, NYU law reviews sued over alleged discrimination
- US states agree on plan to manage overtaxed Colorado River
- Building collapses in Bahrain, injuring 20
- IOC approves 3 candidate bids for 2026 Winter Olympics
- Report: Pentagon weapons systems vulnerable to cyber attacks
- Investigators want to know who left gator in Lake Michigan
- Media outlet linked to man charged by US hit by arson attack
- Penguins G Matt Murray out indefinitely with a concussion
- Review: In 'Bad Times at the El Royale,' a motel's mysteries
- US teen flies for record: youngest solo round-the-world
- Review: Elvis Costello views misery on sumptuous 'Look Now'
- Fox News draws a big audience for final Kavanaugh vote
- Israeli official criticizes University of Michigan lecture
- Russia to resume gas imports from Turkmenistan
- Renewed effort begins for St. Louis MLS franchise, stadium
- Column: Brooks Koepka motivated by pair of daily messages
- South Africa beats Zimbabwe by 34 runs in 1st T20
- Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 1-7
- Gunn, fired from 'Guardians,' to write new 'Suicide Squad'
- Peru president sets date for anti-corruption referendum
- Padres fire hitting coach Matt Stairs after lackluster year
- South Africa wins 1st T20 vs. Zimbabwe by 34 runs
- Gecko butt-dials 'bazillion' times from Hawaii seal hospital
- Mexico's Pemex: 2 new wells have 180 million barrels 3P oil
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Sports court to rule on disputed Olympic boxing election
- Inflatable sea monster takes over a rusting warehouse
- Author defends Humboldt Broncos book amid families' protests
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Cardi B, Shawn Mendes to perform on Jingle Ball tour
- No pre-trial release for congressional doxing suspect
- Judge blocks portions of Missouri voter photo ID law
- Marion Marauder of Canada is early favorite for Yonkers Trot
- Hurricane Michael headed to Florida is classic October storm
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Papa John's, Netflix rise; Perrigo, Snap fall
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Business Highlights
- Stolen Stradivarius found after decades comes to life again
- Sergio downgraded to tropical storm heading to Mexico's Baja
- Skripal poisoning private investigator: We share open-source info 'with everyone'
- Climate change: EU sticks to Paris goals despite IPCC warning
- German search engine Ecosia offers to buy Hambach Forest
- First coaching changes in Italy, Spain and Germany
- Kansas GOP congressman's ad has softer tone on immigration
- Whitefish Energy gets US contracts after Puerto Rico ouster
- English FA investigates concerns about national team staffer
- Thomas wins successive money titles, 1st since Tiger Woods
- Trump administration opposes Chicago police reform plan
- Thai soccer player says English helped in cave rescue
- The Latest: Trump says 2nd Kim summit will have to wait
- Lion attacks owner in Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez
- Bregman, Astros break into prime time for ALCS Games 1 and 2
- Convicted Chicago officer moved to Western Illinois jail
- The Latest: Missouri to appeal ruling against voter ID law
- Police: Omaha high school student stabs another, himself
- UFC heavyweight champ Cormier set to defend at MSG
- NBC's 'Songland' contest to search for hit tunesmiths
- Sano starting critical offseason of conditioning for Twins
- Basketball player's father: Louisville assistant gave cash
- London calling: Seahawks set for overseas adventure
- Politically charged case heads to the Supreme Court
- Texas police officer who aimed gun at children sued
- TV academy's first black chair to step down after 2 years
- The Latest: Taylor Swift kicks off American Music Awards
- Mexico opens 2,850-man military police base north of Cancun
- United Soccer League
- From Catholicism to Camp: New Met Gala theme revealed
- Granderson gives Brewers upbeat, veteran presence off bench
- United Soccer League
- The Latest: Ginsburg issues stay on census deposition
- Mexico suspect: I would 'continue killing women' if freed
- CAA warns of flight delays Wednesday due to military maneuvers
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Wisconsin man gets 22 years for trying to induce miscarriage
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- From squalid refugee camp, Rohingya teen plans for higher ed
- Aho's 2-point night leads Hurricanes past Canucks 5-3
- Foligno scores twice as Blue Jackets beat Avalanche 5-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- South resumes supplying water in North Korean border town
- United Soccer League
- Taiwan to hold 7 referendums during Nov. local elections
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Vacant office parks repurposed as school, college buildings
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- Smith, Monahan lead Flames over Predators 3-0
- Market forces put America's recycling industry in the dumps
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Rockets' Zhou Qi hurts knee in exhibition game vs. Shanghai
- Kovalchuk scores, but Connor leads Jets over Kings 2-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- List of winners at the 2018 American Music Awards
- Matthews, Tavares score 2 each, Maple Leafs beat Stars 7-4
- Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
- True grit: Sharks jump on Flyers early in 8-2 blowout
- Through Tuesday, October 9, 2018
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Philippines’ Duterte says he is cancer free
- Taiwan president calls on China to not be a "source of conflict," pledges to boost defense capability in face of threats
- Red Sox hold off Yanks in Game 4, face Astros in ALCS
- Phoenix airport to add more flights to Germany, East Coast
- Fiancée asks Trump to help Post's missing Saudi contributor
- Today in History
- Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies
- Bulgarian journalist murder suspect detained in Germany: reports
- Taiwan leader calls on China to not be 'source of conflict'
- Bogota implores tourists to stop feeding pigeons
- Home for good: Yankees eliminated by rival Red Sox in ALDS
- Lawyer: Police haven't interviewed passenger about shooting
- Police say an express train has partially derailed in northern India, killing five passengers and injuring dozens more
- Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House
- Taiwanese ambassador faints during National Day celebrations
- India train cars derail, at least 5 people killed, 35 hurt
- Lock her up? Now it's Dianne Feinstein instead of Clinton
- Trump says he may pick new UN ambassador this month
- More than 70 decades later, an unknown soldier comes home
- Supreme Court considering case on detention of immigrants
- Jury's $289M award in Roundup cancer suit heads to court
- Democrats warily eye Avenatti's flirtation with 2020 bid
- US seeks answers about missing writer from Saudi ally
- Long after they died, military sees surge in identifications
- Florida Panhandle braces for 1st major hurricane in years
- Libertarian says Trump, Democrats need a swing-vote senator
- National Basketball Association
- Bolt to get start in trial game for soccer club in Australia
- Australia, Japan agree to keep pressure on North Korea
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Canadian hospitality company to buy Alaska ski resort
- Taiwanese passport is world’s 29th strongest
- Canada set to become largest country with legal pot sales
- Paul Pogba back to friendly environment with France
- Key things to know about Canada's marijuana legalization
- The National Hurricane Center says Michael has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm
- Foreign minister says South Korea is considering lifting some unilateral sanctions to help diplomacy with North Korea
- The Latest: Michael strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane
- Bulgaria's top prosecutor says a suspect has been arrested in Germany in connection with slaying of journalist
- The Latest: Turkish paper publishes photos of Saudi 'squad'
- Taiwanese F-16 intercepts 18-year-old U.S. pilot on world tour
- 1 killed, 9 injured in refinery blast in Bosnia
- An official says 50 people have died after a bus lost control and rolled into a ditch in western Kenya
- The Latest: South Korea considers lifting sanctions on North
- Suspect in Bulgarian journalist slaying arrested in Germany
- 'Stability, adaptability, progress:' President Tsai outlines Taiwan's response to dramatic global changes
- Sharks best positioned to withstand big early season injury
- Israeli frankincense farmer cashes in on rare honey
- 50 people dead in bus crash in western Kenya
- China should give Taiwan more international space: ex-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice
- Asian shares mostly rise in muted trading amid growth fears
- Photo story: Taiwan National Day parade in Taipei
- Hong Kong to ban e-cigarettes, other new smoking products
- Bangladeshi tribunal sentences 19 to death for attack on 2004 political rally of current leader Sheikh Hasina
- 5 dead in torrential flooding in Spain's Mallorca island
- Bangladesh sentences 19 to death for political rally attack
- Taiwan Tourism Bureau to hold long distance cycling events along East Coast and East Rift Valley
- Top French court to rule on faulty breast implant scandal
- France's government reshuffle delayed while Macron is abroad
- Al-Shabab says it executes 5 suspected spies in Somalia
- World Homeless Day - issues of homelessness in Taipei should go beyond poverty
- Turkish TV airs video of missing writer walking into Saudi Consulate, black van leaving later for consul's home
- Pakistan appoints new head of powerful intelligence agency
- Taiwan chooses big democracies over old partners: Financial Times
- Egypt's inflation rises to 15.4 percent amid price hikes
- Indonesia limits foreign role in Sulawesi disaster relief
- Justin Thomas aims to win 3 out of 4 years in Malaysia
- Cyprus woos filmmakers with year-long sunshine, 35 pc rebate
- Geraint Thomas' Tour de France trophy stolen at cycling show
- Workers in Taiwan should get double pay if they work on Double Ten Day
- #BringBackOurGirls activist runs for Nigeria's presidency
- Zimbabwe faces its worst economic crisis in a decade
- Turkish interior ministry: 4 migrants dead, up to 30 missing after boat capsizes in the Aegean Sea
- Pliskova and Sabalenka reach Tianjin Open quarterfinals
- Migrant boat capsizes: 4 killed, 30 reported missing
- UK prime minister appoints suicide-prevention minister
- Taiwan President discusses transitional justice with former South African leader
- EU crime fighting unit teams up with counterterror forces
- South Africa's president urged to testify in graft probe
- Sri Lanka bowls 1st in ODI series opener against England
- China says unaware ex-Interpol president's wife threatened
- Pakistan sets Australia big target of 462 in 1st test
- Taiwan increases international drug cooperation
- UK court rules bakery didn't discriminate in 'gay cake' case
- Former Italy coach Ventura hired at last-place Chievo
- Google appeals $5 billion EU fine in Android antitrust case
- Belgian authorities raid multiple soccer clubs around the country in financial fraud and match-fixing probe
- Polish leader appoints top court judges against ruling
- Trump trashes Democrats' Medicare for All plan in op-ed
- What's new _ and what's missing _ in your next new car
- Belgian police raid several soccer clubs in vast probe
- Defeated Maldives president challenges election result
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Pope compares abortion to hiring a hit man to solve problems
- Greece, Cyprus, Egypt eye expanding Med energy deals
- Bloomberg becomes Democrat again, looks at presidential run
- UN: Losses from natural disasters surge over last 20 years
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Satyarthi to meet with Taiwan President
- French federation president closes door to Benzema's return
- Bangladesh Cabinet approves death sentence for drug crimes
- Kosovo holds second gay pride parade without incident
- China permits detention in 'education and training centers'
- Del Potro, Zverev overcome colds to win at Shanghai Masters
- Family says Egyptian police detain son of former president
- Son of former Thai PM indicted on money laundering charge
- Report: Poison suspects had followed spy to Czech Republic
- South Korea considers lifting some sanctions on North Korea
- EU says 'not there yet' on Brexit deal, warns on security
- Police say 4 killed in Bahrain building collapse
- Chilling call made to wife of ex-Interpol boss
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Poll finds partisan divide in concerns for election security
- Macedonia: Debate on constitutional changes begins
- Europe debates tougher emissions cuts for vehicles
- Video shows suspects in Saudi writer's disappearance
- US wholesale prices rose a modest 0.2 percent in September, evidence that inflation is tame
- Woman who spent $21M at Harrods fights UK wealth order
- US wholesale prices rose just 0.2 percent in September
- Melania Trump: Women accusing men should 'show the evidence'
- 2 Chinese bishops to return early from Vatican meeting
- Free performances scheduled for opening of Taiwan’s National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on Oct 13
- Prince George, Princess Charlotte get royal wedding roles
- France sued for 'crimes against humanity' over nuclear tests in South Pacific
- Mallorca: Deadly storm ravages Spain's popular tourist destination
- Slovak air force training plane crashes, pilots survive
- McConnell to AP: 'Nobody's going to beat" Murkowski
- Like Real Madrid, Portugal has to cope without Ronaldo
- Pakistan vs. Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- Berlin nixes police height rules to broaden recruit pool
- Melania Trump: Women accusing men should ‘show the evidence’
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- The Latest: 3 women found dead near Greece-Turkey border
- Goosen, Stephenson among 5 selected for golf Hall of Fame
- UN bemoans Afghan civilian killings, most by insurgents
- Israeli frankincense farmer cashes in on rare honey
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- Expectations rise as Giannis, Bucks move into new arena
- Nowitzki hopes 21st season with Mavs is start of turnaround
- The Latest: French court overturns breast implant ruling
- National Football League
- US stock indexes keep falling as rates resume their climb
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Dutch minister urges end to Poland-EU dispute
- The Latest: McConnell says Kavanaugh fight widens gender gap
- Tropical storm watches issued for Mexico's Baja peninsula
- Colson Whitehead novel 'The Nickel' coming next July
- Marine, businessman battle in unusual congressional district
- Swiss court clears ex-banker who gave secrets to WikiLeaks
- Google's Waze expands carpooling service throughout US
- FBI chief says 'usual process met in Kavanaugh probe
- University of Michigan: Faculty views can't affect students
- Lauren Groff, Jhumpa Lahiri among book award finalists
- Grand Ole Opry gives rare salute to soul genius Ray Charles
- Overwatch League tweaks schedule, playoffs for 2nd season
- 2 teachers killed by suspected extremists in northern Kenya
- Justice Department approves $69 billion merger between CVS Health and Aetna, with conditions
- Steve McQueen's thriller 'Widows' opens London Film Festival
- US sees Venezuela government involvement in activist's death
- US Treasury issues new rules on foreign investments
- DOJ approves $69B CVS Health-Aetna merger, with conditions
- Court hearing for teen in alleged gang-rape and torture
- FANTASY PLAYS: Pivoting away from popular daily plays
- German far-right leader accused of evoking Hitler's rhetoric
- Tennessee says request for electric chair came too late
- AP: Cardi B, Post Malone won't compete for new artist Grammy
- With promising core, Bulls open season eyeing bigger things
- A capsule look at each team in the NBA's Eastern Conference
- A capsule look at each team in the NBA's Western Conference
- On the Money: AmEx Gold Card gets bigger perks, higher fee
- Lawyer: Peru has detained opposition leader Keiko Fujimori in money-laundering probe
- Bangladesh on alert over cyclone in Bay of Bengal
- UNICEF: 2 children die in camp along Syria-Jordan border
- Women business owners find ways to deal with gender bias
- Benfica fined for playing bullfighting song after victory
- Chiefs sign ex-Browns LB Nate Orchard to help ailing defense
- Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori detained
- Sieren's China: Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei on a knife edge
- 'Russia is the only conceivable threat to Poland'
- New map gives Democrats hope in more Pennsylvania districts
- Scramble for holiday season workers already near fever pitch
- Scramble for holiday season workers already near fever pitch
- New York State Police: Operator of limo company in crash that killed 20 is in custody, charges pending
- Mega Millions players have chance at US's 9th largest prize
- Top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Senate returns to 'Obamacare' wars, and Dems lose a vote
- Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back
- PGA of America agrees to 11-year deal with CBS, ESPN
- Homeland Security issues another Texas border wall waiver
- After backlash, Amazon to boost pay for longtime workers
- Fultz could be the key for 76ers to take step toward title
- Cornet loses at Hong Kong Open, Muguruza advances
- Trump 'demanding' answers from Saudi government about missing Saudi journalist, plans to invite fiancee to White House
- GOP official: Davids to be sent packing to 'reservation'
- Woman 'abandoned' by Libyan coast guard recovering in Spain
- Attorney: Ronaldo rape report documents altered, fabricated
- The Latest: Supreme Court wrestles with immigration case
- Review: Edie Brickell's return with original band a triumph
- Congress approves massive water-projects bill
- Leonard and retooled Raptors hope to challenge for NBA title
- With new deal, Jokic sets aim at leading Nuggets to playoffs
- Putin meets Nurmagomedov, hails his win over McGregor
- Iran summons German envoy over extradition of its diplomat
- 6-month sentence for man who sold bank accounts to Russians
- Study: Women make TV directing job gains, minorities lag
- Cameroon still awaiting presidential election results
- Search resumes for 4 people missing in West Texas flooding
- Moroccan navy fires on migrant boat, wounding teenager
- Film Review: A timely story of addiction in 'Beautiful Boy'
- Scramble for holiday season workers already near fever pitch
- Review: John Hiatt finds inspiration doing romance dance
- Trump praises Haley, says she'll make money'
- 'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
- Dubai airport begins using biometric tech at security
- Ethiopian soldiers protesting over pay meet with PM
- Remember when it was NFC Beast? Now, it's a pussy cat.
- Betty Grissom, widow of astronaut Virgil 'Gus' Grissom, dies
- 2 Russian soccer players questioned by police
- Murkowski on Trump: I know Alaska 'better than he does'
- Brazilians split about Roger Waters criticism of candidate
- Turbocharged: How Michael got 55 percent stronger in 1 day
- LeBron-less Cavaliers starting anew with Love as focal point
- Refinery near national park avoids potential big roadblock
- Israel defends actions against US student in detention
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- New York State Police: Limo company operator charged with criminally negligent homicide
- Celtics healthy, eager to embrace favorites tag in East
- Newark airport getting new $2.7 billion terminal
- Stocks extend their slump, led by drops in big technology names; Dow industrials lose 500 points, or 2 percent
- Leading Brazilian candidate to skip 1st run-off debate
- Colombia urges rebels who left reintegration area to return
- The Latest: Tennessee inmate fights for electrocution
- Make-up, wig, cackle. Actress becomes witch at Universal
- AP Top 25 Podcast: The wild rise and fall of the USFL
- The Latest: Lawyer says limo service operator isn't guilty
- Feds: Chinese spy tried to steal US aviation trade secrets
- Carell and Chalamet on bonding for the film 'Beautiful Boy'
- France's Macron on way to Armenia for French countries' meet
- The Latest: Corker says evidence points to Saudi involvement
- Judges to hear arguments in native Guam voting lawsuit
- Ronald Reagan is waving to crowds again - as a hologram
- Russian suspect in UK poisoning is hero to his home village
- Spanish club Huesca hires Francisco Rodriguez as new coach
- For sale to the highest bidder: A 12-pound chunk of the moon
- AT&T, WarnerMedia to offer their own streaming service
- No live Barb, many Demogorgons at Universal haunted house
- Knicks intent on rebuilding and not afraid to say it
- Brazil suspects Equatorial Guinea money-laundering scheme
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Former MLB star Lenny Dykstra indicted for drugs, threats
- Brazil: Mexico dragging feet on Odebrecht corruption scandal
- Review: The Bottle Rockets keep it real on basic 'Bit Logic'
- Dominican man pleads guilty to ID and welfare fraud
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- College Football Picks: Why Pac-12 needs Washington to win
- Former reality TV star gets 16 years after fatal DUI crash
- Trump signs bills to help patients stop overpaying for drugs
- Nets want to be better, but probably still won't be good
- Florida Panhandle reporters in the dark as Michael hits land
- Louisiana hospice company buys New Jersey-based chain
- BC pipeline explosion risks Washington natural gas shortage
- Film Review: 'The Hate U Give' should be seen by everyone
- Stocks suffer worst loss in 8 months as rising interest rates pull investors out of the market; tech stocks hit hardest
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Ex-Cup champ Kirby to lead US team in new SailGP league
- Rising trash talk in our politics: The latest uncivil debate
- All 15 Texas Catholic dioceses to name accused priests
- After late firing of GM, Suns look to begin winning, finally
- The Latest: Trump to rally in Pa. as hurricane strikes Fla.
- Coroner: Verne Troyer death suicide by alcohol intoxication
- Man pleads guilty to 3 counts of murder in Walmart shooting
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Minnesota lawmaker apologizes for yanking mic from opponent
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- MLB tells casinos league should get cut from wagers on sport
- Planned Parenthood launches plan to protect abortion access
- FAA orders engine software upgrade after aborted takeoffs
- Sierra Leone suspended as 7 days of African qualifiers start
- Jail for offenders with new Tunisian anti-discrimination law
- Roberts asks federal judges to handle Kavanaugh complaints
- The Latest: DA: Man offered to plead guilty for life term
- Sears Holdings, DSW fall; Esterline, Imperva rise
- Argentina: Former planning minister sentenced in rail crash
- Arizona shelter shut in latest case of migrant child abuse
- California judge says she will order a new trial for cancer-stricken man awarded $289 million in Roundup case
- Review: Chazelle's 'First Man' is at once intimate and grand
- The Latest: Judge says she'll order new Monsanto trial
- Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus to split after 17 years
- Women, girl found dead near Greece-Turkey migration route
- Q&A: Why rising interest rates are shaking financial markets
- Owner of truck company involved in hockey bus crash charged
- BC-US--Index, US
- Finding answers for patients with rarest of rare diseases
- US urges dialogue on challenges to eliminate nuclear weapons
- How people are coping with Hurricane Michael
- Italy held 1-1 by Ukraine as winless streak reaches 5
- President Donald Trump says after stocks drop that Federal Reserve 'has gone crazy,' says markets in 'correction'
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Historic Hurricane Michael hits Florida
- Business Highlights
- Aston Villa hires Terry as assistant to new coach Smith
- The Latest: Earthquake strikes off Bali, Indonesia
- Plant-based diets needed to limit climate change
- EU states push ahead with Afghanistan deportations, despite increased danger
- Belgium's creaky nuclear reactors raise risk of winter power outages
- Kremlin politics divides Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox churches
- Bulgaria corruption in spotlight after journalist Viktoria Marinova's murder
- Nazis' stolen 'loan' from Greek bank: Will Germany pay it back?
- Houston SS Correa struggles with back problem as ALCS looms
- Strong earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; tsunami possible
- Mexico president-elect pledges 50,000 more police, soldiers
- FBI says man planned to bomb National Mall on Election Day
- Yankees in danger of decade without World Series
- Transcript of The AP's interview with Mitch McConnell
- LeBron in LA: Superstar begins next chapter with Lakers
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Teen accused of stabbing girl likely to be tried as adult
- Ex-researcher who stole funds sentenced to play piano
- Sheriff's official: 1 Florida Panhandle man dead, killed at home by falling tree during Hurricane Michael's passage
- The Latest: Lawyer: Guam vote on US relationship symbolic
- FIFA undertakes global initiative to grow the women's game
- Panama eliminates Mexico from the World Cup with 2-0 win
- Pelicans, Davis, hope new faces, faster pace mean more wins
- Indonesia authorities say at least 3 people killed, 4 injured when quake strikes Bali
- El Salvador marchers demand justice in archbishop's killing
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida, charges into Southeast
- Jimmy Butler to ESPN: I was 'brutally honest' with Wolves
- United Soccer League
- Postal Service proposes 5 cent increase to first-class stamp
- Rapper Fabolous faces domestic violence, threats charges
- Giant hammer artwork stolen in Northern California
- National Basketball Association
- Lavelle, Morgan lead US women past Trinidad and Tobago
- Taiwan's philanthropic vegetable vendor donates millions to rural health care
- Judge doesn't extend order keeping girl, 9, on life support
- United Soccer League
- National Basketball Association
- World Bank head says trade tensions could worsen poverty
- LeBron, Lonzo take the floor together for first time
- Tex Winter, innovative basketball coach, dead at 96
- Taiwan's National Day fireworks display shatters records in Hualien
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Kaepernick, Chappelle getting Harvard black culture awards
- National Basketball Association
- Weinstein in court as judge mulls future of sex assault case
- Taiwan’s ASE Group to ramp up Mexico investment, cater to new tech demand
- New Tokyo fish market starts traditionally with tuna auction
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Kuznetsov's 4-point night helps Capitals beat Golden Knights
- Voracek, Laughton score 2 apiece, Flyers beat Senators 7-4
- East to west, Rugby Australia switches venue for Bledisloe
- The Latest: IMF head to US, China: fix not break trade rules
- Extremely heavy rain advisory issued for northern Taiwan
- Severe cyclone hits eastern Indian coast with wind, rain
- Kuznetsov's 4-point night helps Capitals beat Golden Knights
- Taiwan President calls for cooperation with Southeast Asia in face of global challenges
- Taiwan academic: China prepared for protracted trade war with U.S.
- Today in History
- Reports: Malaysia plans to end death penalty for all crimes
- Cuban constitutional reform spawns unusual public debate
- Q&A: Why rising interest rates are shaking financial markets
- 3 strategies for companies concerned about Amazon wage hike
- Doctors say refugees banished to Nauru are suicidal
- United Soccer League
- AP Exclusive: Toxic metal found in chain stores' jewelry
- The National Hurricane Center says Michael has weakened to a tropical storm over south-central Georgia
- Senate vote on health care likely fodder for both parties
- Smack talk: Politicians trade charges of who's being uncivil
- Donnelly family business uses import practice he criticizes
- Parties take fight for votes straight to suburban women
- Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats
- National Basketball Association
- Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
- Mexican policeman held after meth found in car
- Tsai’s National Day speech positive, principled, and open: AIT Chairman
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Taiwan has 3rd fastest internet in world
- Arizona gets 1st win, defeats Anaheim in shootout
- CECC human rights report: China expands control over its citizens
- Through Wednesday, October 10, 2018
- United Soccer League
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Hurricane slams Florida panhandle, Georgia
- National Basketball Association
- Pakistan extremists: Don't free Christian woman on death row
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Trump raises economic concerns over halting Saudi arms sales
- American cartographer creates own map of Taipei MRT
- Major League Soccer
- S. Korea walks back on possibly lifting sanctions on North
- Indonesia's grim search for disaster dead draws to a close
- Taiwan stock market suffers largest one-day loss in history after Dow plunge
- Sense of impunity emboldens autocrats to get rid of enemies
- Israel's Netanyahu appears poised to call early elections
- Merkel allies brace for big setback in German state election
- Taiwan Economics Minister calls for confidence after record stock market drop
- The Latest: Official: Michael responsible for Georgia death
- AP PHOTOS: Girl child day: Ansa, 10, starts day with prayer
- Government introduces new online application process for foreign residents
- Taiwan Premier encourages public to get flu vaccination ahead of winter
- Losses on Wall Street rip through Asian financial markets
- Turkey steps up pressure on Saudi Arabia over missing writer
- Deadly Cyclone Titli pounds eastern India
- China's Xinjiang region legalizes Muslim internment camps
- Dodging nerves, skier Shiffrin vows to enjoy ride
- Rising interest rates weigh on high-flying tech stocks
- TEDx Conferences picks Taipei as only Asian site for 10th anniversary event
- Nasa Hataoka fires 7-under 65 to lead in South Korea
- Taiwanese beef noodle shop in a pickle over workers using feet to press suan cai
- Tsai Ing-wen: New Southbound Policy starting to bear fruit
- 3 still missing after flooding on Spanish island of Mallorca
- Burgoon has 1st-round lead at CIMB Classic, Thomas 3 behind
- Khawaja, Head dig in as Australia bids to salvage a draw
- Greece: Strike closes Acropolis, main museums
- Papua New Guinea gov't says it won't pay for 40 luxury cars
- BMW ramps up investment in China to meet electric demand
- Coach, agents being questioned in Belgian soccer fraud case
- Russian, American astronauts blast off to International Space Station from launch pad in Kazakhstan
- Indian troops kill 2 rebels in Kashmir fighting
- Left-wing parties unite to increase social spending in Spain
- US, Russian astronauts blast off to space station
- Taiwan pro-gay rights referendum proposals move forward
- US, Russian space crew heading back to land after booster failure
- The Latest: US, Russia astronauts making emergency landing
- Forgotten South African artist gets a retrospective show
- Israeli court hears US student's appeal against detention
- Russian news reports say capsule carrying Russian, US astronauts has successfully made an emergency landing
- German minister slams far-right plans to report teachers
- NASA: Russian space agency says astronauts are in good condition after emergency landing in Kazakhstan
- Zimbabwe arrests protest organizers as economy plunges
- Taiwan EU representative recounts ceaseless Chinese antagonism at National Day celebrations
- Heavy clashes between IS, US-backed fighters in Syria
- Taiwan donates another $500,000 for Indonesia's Sulawesi earthquake victims
- Former FIFA official Makudi at court for ban appeal hearing
- China says accusations against alleged spy 'out of thin air'
- Britain mulls making firms disclose ethnicity pay gap
- China instructs foreign governments to ‘refrain’ from Taiwan National Day event in Hong Kong
- Serbia abolishes visa-free travel with Iran over EU pressure
- Tokyo's new fish market opens on waterfront
- Austria: Anti-government protests hope to break populist groundswell
- Garcia, Mertens cruise into Tianjin quarterfinals
- Denmark, Israel mark rescue of Danish Jews from Holocaust
- Taiwan to increase hours of English taught in schools, 4,600 new foreign teachers needed
- Djokovic lines up Anderson in Shanghai quarters
- Israel says it destroyed a Hamas tunnel stretching from Gaza
- German magazine stands by its reporting on Ronaldo
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Rate of new Ebola cases has doubled since September
- German government cuts growth forecast amid trade tensions
- Gunmen seize Africa's youngest billionaire in Tanzania
- Months of anxiety for Wisconsin manufacturers amid trade war
- Senior official says Russia suspending manned space launches pending investigation into rocket failure
- Leaders need to present people with a vision: de Klerk
- Berlin by Stormy: Trump accuser opens German erotica show
- India's #MeToo comes amid calls for 2013 law's enforcement
- In Greece, German president apologizes for wartime 'horrors'
- Search for German retail boss in Swiss Alps called off
- UK Time's Up fund gives $1.3 million to women's groups
- Libyan official: 75 bodies of IS militants found near Sirte
- European Central Bank confident inflation goal being reached
- Delta profits soar as demand drives ticket prices higher
- Royal Wedding redux: This time it's Princess Eugenie
- Chelsea chairman says inequalities are not bad for soccer
- IMF team to visit Pakistan after request for bailout loans
- Three reported dead after young unlicensed driver crashes on to Taipei sidewalk
- Police: Trump's UK visit used 10,000 officers, cost $24M
- Indian defense minister in Paris amid jet deal controversy
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Monaco parts way with Jardim after poor start to the season
- Egypt's president wants Libya to hand over captured militant
- Thai authorities to deport 70 Pakistani asylum seekers
- Obama Foundation aims to boost education of girls worldwide
- Lebanese paper prints blank issue to protest gridlock
- Social Security recipients and other beneficiaries will get 2.8 percent increase next year
- US consumer prices up slight 0.1 percent in September as energy prices retreated after big gain
- US consumer prices up slight 0.1 percent in September
- Kenyan protest demands action over South Sudan's civil war
- Uptick in Social Security checks for 2019 as inflation rises
- President Trump, Kanye West to have White House lunch
- Algeria denies forced expulsions of migrants to desert
- With few seeing second act for Sears, company shares routed
- Melania Trump says she might be 'the most bullied person'
- Single mother and two sons in northern Taiwan commit suicide, older son survives
- The increasingly acquired taste of Moldovan wine
- Malaysia to abolish death penalty
- Egypt court sentences 17 to death for attacking Christians
- US envoy: Continue sanctions until Russia exits east Ukraine
- The Latest: Trump says Americans investigators are in Turkey
- Trump doesn't rule out interview in Russia probe
- Crews still looking for 4 missing in West Texas floods
- Top-seeded Svitolina reached Hong Kong Open quarterfinals
- Dutch court acquits scouts volunteer who burned children
- UK's Prince William warns of criminal threat to wildlife
- Mexican president-elect turns down Houston Astros invitation
- Ex-Bosnia army commander, 16 others charges with war crimes
- Bishop: Possible pope trip to North Korea 'a gigantic step'
- Cardinal calls on Vatican to investigate Buffalo bishop
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Dow Jones industrials fall 124 points, or 0.5 percent, as U.S. trading begins following declines in Asia, Europe
- Pakista, Australia draw 1st test in Dubai
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- The Latest: Weinstein arrives at courthouse
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open with modest losses
- Border officials alarmed by migrants abandoned in the desert
- Mexican marines find 6 bodies in clandestine graves
- West Texas an 'extraction colony' as oil, gas exports surge
- Ex-FBI official says his book has been delayed by FBI review
- Purported mother of suspect in Bulgaria slaying speaks out
- National Basketball Association
- Italy's PM visits Ethiopia and soon Eritrea to support peace
- US stocks turn higher after report shows modest inflation
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Judge orders parents to trial in baby's 'horrific' death
- Kathleen Turner to make Metropolitan Opera debut
- Country women applaud CMT for all-female awards show
- Judge wants sentencing for Manafort before cooperation ends
- Injured Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of 2nd test vs Australia
- Missouri man charged with illegal circumcision of 2 teens
- English FA to hold special meeting for vote on Wembley sale
- McConnell, GOP pushing 'mob behavior' branding of Dems
- Russia's launch failures affect manned, unmanned spacecraft
- Washington state Supreme Court rules that the death penalty violates the state's Constitution
- Michigan doctor charged in Legionnaires' death gets accolade
- Turkey to reopen its consulates in Iraq's Basra and Mosul
- Washington Supreme Court tosses out state's death penalty
- Mortgage rates leap to 7-year highs; 30-year at 4.90 percent
- Oklahoma murderer is denied appeal in razor attack on lawyer
- With LeBron gone, Eastern Conference set for a new champion
- Amid violence, Brazil presidential candidates call for calm
- Malaysia rejects China's plea, frees 11 Uighur Muslims
- Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance for education
- Have 19 hours? World's longest commercial flight takes off
- Legal questions in flux over Tennessee execution
- Pentagon grounds F-35 fighter jets in wake of crash
- Tom Morello teams up with eclectic partners on solo album
- Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
- Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Greece apologizes for Nazi crimes
- Without voting rights, Afghan refugees face political alienation
- Acropolis remained closed - tourists are angry
- Tackling Pakistan's pathetic economy: Is Imran Khan up to the task?
- Bangkok: Foreigners blamed for quieting a temple bell
- Madrid sues newspaper that said it forced Ronaldo to settle
- O'Rourke's improbable Senate run still needs Latinos to win
- Q&A: Greengrass on confronting the alt-right in '22 July'
- Former UK envoy says May's Brexit plan a 'pipe dream'
- NOT REAL NEWS: Beto O'Rourke not 'slapped' with FEC charges
- Orthodox Church to move forward with Ukrainian independence
- John Kerry: Only way to restore democracy is to vote
- Seahawks-Raiders Preview Capsule
- Israeli court: NZ activists must pay for Lorde cancellation
- Kid Rock comes to White House as Trump signs royalty bill
- Turkish official: Turkey, Saudi Arabia to form joint group to look into journalist's disappearance
- Quebec group taking shot at NBA expansion team for Montreal
- Missouri appeals ruling that blocked part of voter photo ID
- Women's soccer: Wait and see approach to FIFA strategy
- Brazil foreign minister seeks to allay election fears
- The Latest: Trump welcomes Kanye West to the Oval Office
- Israel grounds F-35 warplanes after US crash
- Army QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. has adjusted well as starter
- Russia conducts massive exercise of its nuclear forces
- The Latest: Ex-Trump campaign aide wants off GPS monitoring
- Italian carabinieri convicted of raping US student
- Fixer says he made cash payment in college hoops scheme
- Tropical Storm Sergio to soak NW Mexico, US Southern Plains
- Murder charge reduced for officer who shot black man in back
- Michigan man charged in killing of wife in Wisconsin in 1975
- Barcelona's Arda Turan questioned over nightclub brawl
- Italian parliament approves controversial spending targets
- France summons Venezuela ambassador over 'suspicious' death
- Minnesota officers who killed suicidal teen won't be charged
- Democrats try to flip Washington district for the first time
- Malfunctioning power strip caused fire that killed 5 kids
- Promoter of failed Fyre Festival gets 6 years in prison
- DNA confirms a great white shark bit California boy
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- AP PHOTOS: Growing up female, across the globe
- Sale on for Banksy painting that self-destructed at auction
- Bosnian Croat nationalists protest election of moderate
- The Latest: Federal judge bars execution by lethal injection
- NASA film by Rory Kennedy revisits her uncle's challenge
- QB Ian Book starring for Irish after being lightly recruited
- Trump says US stepping up fight against human trafficking
- Wambach joins COPA90 coverage of Women's World Cup in France
- Dow Jones industrials fall more than 500 points as stocks suffer second day of huge losses
- Ace helps Pepperell claim share of British Masters lead
- Seahawks' Dickson wants to turn heads in England
- Rapero Kanye West visita a Trump en la Casa Blanca
- Nevada regulators suspend Khabib, McGregor 10 days for brawl
- Risk of streaming fatigue as Walmart, AT&T, Disney join fray
- Fox News cutting back on Trump rally coverage
- Saudi crown prince's carefully managed rise hides dark side
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Mudslide kills 12 people in central Colombia
- Saudi crown prince's carefully managed rise hides dark side
- Cormier says 'respect' made him turn down Miocic rematch
- Can earnings season come to the rescue for stocks?
- Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages
- Familiar faces abound when Seahawks face Raiders in London
- Boston archdiocese expands review of seminary abuse claims
- Overpressurized lines caused deadly gas explosions, feds say
- More cases potentially tainted by high lab worker tossed out
- UN urges action on marking disputed Sudan-South Sudan border
- Poland vetoes EU rights report not citing Christians, Jews
- Dow drops 545 points as selling is widespread; two-day loss of 5.3 percent is largest since February
- Trump steps up his attacks on Federal Reserve's rate hikes
- Trump steps up his attacks on Federal Reserve's rate hikes
- Amazon's 'The Romanoffs' is a classic TV anthology series
- Olympic speedskating medalist Jeanne Ashworth dies at 80
- Higher rates both a sign of US economic might and risk to it
- Higher rates both a sign of US economic might and risk to it
- National Park Service ranger shoots suspect at Grand Canyon
- CVS and Bank of America fall while Delta Air Lines climbs
- Champ Terence Crawford planning to silence Benavidez in ring
- Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen switches to Democratic Party
- Argentina routs Iraq 4-0 despite Messi's absence
- Brewers going with lefty Gio Gonzalez in Game 1 of NLCS
- US asks Central America to do more on illegal immigration
- Federer pasa apuros en Shanghái, Del Potro fuera tras caída
- Rare baby okapi born at Florida zoo dies
- Edwards leading Louisiana delegation to Israel this month
- Lochte's lawyer to AP: Swimmer counseled for alcohol use
- Portugal keeps winning in Nations League without Ronaldo
- 5 dead, 12 missing in collapse of northern Mexico mall
- US pastor detained in Turkey may soon be released
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Tianjin Open Results
- Shanghai Masters Results
- Hong Kong Open Results
- Austria Ladies Linz Results
- CIMB Classic Scores
- KEB Hana Bank Championship Scores
- British Masters Leading Scores
- Late Mbappe double earns France draw against Iceland
- 'Apocalyptic:' 1 Florida town demolished by Michael
- AP Exclusive: Costly plan aims to stem inmate overdoses
- New recording of Sinema implying Arizona produces: 'Crazy'
- 2 men banned from Texas gun range after selfie with firearm
- Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
- FANTASY PLAYS: Starts and sits for a make or break week
- Chelsea FC considers sending racist fans to Auschwitz
- Ukrainian church wins independence battle against Moscow Patriarchate
- Global hunger relief back-tracking, especially in war zones
- APNewsBreak: Louisiana pays $149K to settle harassment suit
- Georgia girl dies when storm sends carport leg through roof
- In black neighborhoods, Trump's economic boasts ring hollow
- The Latest: Lawyers want proof that documents altered
- Safety officials want faster reporting of aviation incidents
- Giants bench coach Meulens candidate with Reds, Twins
- California train agency fined $650,000 for 2 worker deaths
- Brazil's Bolsonaro denies ties to strategist Steve Bannon
- AP Photos: Hurricane leaves Florida's Mexico Beach in shreds
- Watson's domestic abuse suspension reduced to 18 games
- APNewsBreak: US Army discharged more than 500 immigrant enlistees from July 2017 to July 2018
- APNewsBreak: Army expelled 500 immigrant recruits in 1 year
- FIFA threatens to suspend Peru if law is changed
- Lakers-Warriors most-watched NBA preseason game ever on ESPN
- What a relief: Dodgers next up for Brewers' lights-out 'pen
- AP source: Dina Powell tells Trump she doesn't want UN job
- Red Sox hope to home-field advantage makes difference
- October staffing: Sale, Kershaw, aces become bullpen aces
- Senate confirms 15 more judges, wrapping up a GOP priority
- Prescott doesn't feel need to preach unity with Cowboys
- Remains of US submarine innovator exhumed in Panama
- Forest Service: Crews find bodies of 2 of the 4 people missing from West Texas flood
- California man charged after threatening to kill Feinstein
- FBI reassigns personnel in Asia amid misconduct allegations
- Beathard, 49ers look to rebound against Packers at Lambeau
- Illinois teen sent to juvenile prison in classmate shooting
- Jamaica routs Cuba 9-0 in Women's World Cup qualifying
- A friendly for China and India has billions interested
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- MacKinnon ups goal streak to 4, Avalanche beat Sabres 6-1
- Kessel's hat trick powers Penguins past Vegas 4-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Marchand, Nordstrom score in 36-second span, Bruins win
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Taiwan artist gives gift of music at Centre Pompidou in Paris
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Quinn gets first win, Rangers beat Sharks in overtime 3-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance