英文新聞列表 English News List
- Global Special Education Teacher Training Market 2018-2022 | Rise in Inclusive Education to Promote Growth | Technavio
- Appeals court approves $10B Volkswagen emissions deal
- Deal struck to settle discrimination suit against Motel 6
- At World Cup, France defender Pavard makes his name
- AP source: Panel subpoenas ex-FBI lawyer Page for interview
- UN says fish production rising, overfishing still a problem
- Global Mineral Fillers Market 2018-2022 | Factors Driving Growth | Technavio
- Bishop criticizes priests who attended Trump rally as VIPs
- LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
- Canada health official: Decriminalize all drugs
- Argument over fireworks leads to shooting death of Texas man
- Pulmonary Embolism | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- NASA's Kepler Telescope almost out of fuel, forced to nap
- GOP candidate: Bank fired him after he wouldn't drop out
- Czech justice minister resigns over plagiarism allegations
- Drake has 7 of the Top 10 songs on Billboard Hot 100 chart
- DC BLOX Announces Development of Data Center Campus in Birmingham
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- US consumer borrowing up $24 billion in May
- Can you afford to help your kid start a business?
- Rickets - A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Cinemark’s Century 16 Suncoast Theatre at Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Now Offers All-New Luxury Loungers, XD Auditorium and More
- Mixed doubles: Williams, Isner differ on Trump at Wimbledon
- GOP senator warns against trusting Putin 'mafia'
- Iranian woman who protested headscarf gets 20-year sentence
- Mom says Texas officer choked boy before aiming gun at kids
- Gov. announces housing funding plan for Puerto Rico evacuees
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Williams knows Wimbledon's top-10 seeds stat needs asterisk
- Former VA pathologist denies being impaired on duty
- Twitter's fake account purge drags stock lower
- Ex-health minister Jeremy Hunt appointed Britain's new foreign secretary after Boris Johnson quits
- Funding will help finish Houston-area flood-control projects
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Metropolitan Helps Southland Conserve Water with New Landscape Transformation Program, Ad Campaign
- Metropolitan Helps Southland Conserve Water with New Landscape Transformation Program, Ad Campaign
- Government allies rough up priests at Nicaragua church siege
- American Renal Associates and UnitedHealthcare Reach Settlement
- MetLife Names Ed Spehar as Treasurer
- Navy reprimands Hawaii sailor for accepting contractor gifts
- Crew member alleges Johnny Depp punched him on LA film set
- Los Angeles authorities seek suspects in beating of man, 92
- Isner finally reaches 1st Wimbledon quarterfinal on 10th try
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Michael Amoroso to Join Kite as Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Commercial, Cell Therapy
- Groupon, JPMorgan Chase rise, Twitter, CTI BioPharma fall
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Man arraigned after high-pressure sprayer used to clean dogs
- Box office top 20: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' stings with $75.8M
- Next justice joining at time of confidence in Supreme Court
- Celgene and Acceleron Announce Luspatercept Achieved Primary and All Key Secondary Endpoints in Phase III ‘BELIEVE’ Study in Adults with Transfusion-Dependent Beta-Thalassemia
- Nadal finally back in Wimbledon quarterfinals after 7 years
- Global Upside Wins "Global Payroll Team of the Year" Award
- YouTube aims to crack down on fake news, support journalism
- BC-US--Index, US
- Officials celebrate 'Oklahoma!' as 1st certified gold album
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Granite Appoints Kenneth B. Olson to Vice President, Treasurer
- Man pleads guilty in death of woman found in woods
- Management shift begins at US nuclear weapons lab
- Franklin Graham sells Trump-referencing 'PRAY FOR 45' shirts
- Prosecutor placed on leave over discriminatory online posts
- Nordstrom to add 2 more stores in LA with no inventory
- UN: 1 in 4 children live in country of conflict or disaster
- Russian cargo ship launched to International Space Station
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes
- Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests
- Eindhoven Airport: Plane evacuated, 'threat' investigated
- Opinion: Chaos rules supreme in London
- Myanmar court formally charges Reuters journalists under Official Secrets Act
- French President Emmanuel Macron vows 'bold and courageous' decisions to cut public spending
- Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes
- Western Balkans vital to migration policy, says Germany's Europe minister
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in as all-powerful president as Turkey enters uncharted territory
- Germany, China seek closer alliance over trade spat with US
- Opinion: A dark time for democracy in Turkey
- Business Highlights
- Uber poised to make investment in scooter-rental business
- Groups mobilize against threat to Oregon's 'sanctuary' law
- Gambia authorities identify exhumed bodies
- Wimbledon glance: Serena Williams excited for quarters
- WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT
- First trial over Roundup weed killer cancer claim underway
- Interest rates highest in decade at weekly Treasury auction
- American League
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Judge denies US claim on 2 of 3 California immigration laws
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Justin Bieber confirms engagement to model Hailey Baldwin
- Odebrecht settles with 2 Brazil state bodies in graft probe
- Video shows train hitting, pushing car near patio; 2 killed
- National League
- Bonded by similar paths, Jokic and Barton sign big deals
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Flores hits latest walk-off HR as Mets top Phils 4-3 in 10
- Couple who prayed for healing plead guilty in baby's death
- It's official: Lakers announce LeBron James has signed
- Shocking! IHOP acknowledges it faked IHOb name change
- Rescuers look through mud for Japan flood victims; 122 dead
- AP source: Trump intends to nominate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court, aiming for conservative shift
- Compass Offices Accelerates Growth As Melbourne Expansion Continues
- Romanian president sacks anti-graft prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi
- William and Kate's son Prince Louis of Cambridge christened at royal ceremony
- Marine Le Pen's National Rally appeals seizure of EU funds in France
- Phoenix metro area is hit by storm for 2nd consecutive day
- Trump announces nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court, calls it "honor and privilege"
- A look at Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's notable opinions
- Dodgers RF Puig lands on DL with an oblique strain
- Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's new nominee for the Supreme Court
- GOP drops support for House candidate in New Jersey
- Trump introduces court nominee Kavanaugh as 'a judge's judge,' cites 'proven commitment to equal justice under the law'
- Taiwan braces for impact with Super Typhoon Maria at 5 p.m.
- A California judge has rejected a Trump administration plan to detain immigrant families together, calling it "cynical"
- Born inside Beltway, Kavanaugh part of GOP legal elite
- Judge Brett Kavanaugh, accepting Supreme Court nomination: 'A judge must interpret the law, not make the law'
- Quotes on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court
- HNA Group Provides Update Regarding Memorial Services for Wang Jian
- Samsung Electronics Brings Next Wave of High-Performance Storage with Mass Production of Fifth-Generation V-NAND
- Boris Johnson quits as UK's May faces mounting Brexit crisis
- National League
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Networks covering Supreme Court pick move to battle footing
- Geoffrey Rush pulls out of Australian stage production
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Martinez (28th homer) leads Red Sox to 5-0 win over Rangers
- American League
- National League
- Polanco has 4 RBIs as Pirates top Nationals 6-3
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Text of President Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh remarks
- Colombia signs law paving way for drug gang*s surrender
- Cities, counties across northern Taiwan announce closures this afternoon for Typhoon Maria
- Taiwan donates NT$6 million to Japan for flood reconstruction
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- SKorea suspends civilian drills to help talks with NKorea
- 12th suspect arrested in death of teen killed in gang attack
- National League
- Judge denies request to detain immigrant families together
- National League
- Airlines announce cancellations at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport as Typhoon Maria nears
- Taiwan Minister likely to anger Beijing by meeting with US officials
- Philippine President Duterte willing to step down if new constitution approved
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- HSR runs as planned on July 10, decision for July 11 service announced later today
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Reserve Holaday's hit helps Miami beat Brewers 4-3 in 10
- Doncic signs rookie deal with Mavs for $5.5M in first year
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- American League
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Montas, Piscotty help A's blank Astros 2-0
- Thai health official says first 4 boys rescued are aged 14 to 16 and 2 of them possibly have a lung infection
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Thai health official says first four boys rescued can now eat normal food but not anything that's spicy
- American League
- Thai health official says rescued boys in "high spirits" and happy to be out of cave, will have psychological evaluation
- Thai health official says rescued boys will be staying in hospital at least seven days
- Thai health official says rescued boys have high immunity because of their soccer playing
- Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
- Today in History
- Panama, China open talks on free trade agreement
- SKorea to probe alleged military plan to quell Park protests
- Female Brazilian sports journalists' plea: Just let us work
- Martin Luther letter critical of Jews is up for auction
- Rent a tent: Startup matches landowners with campers
- Memorial planned for slain Capital Gazette sports writer
- Photo of the Day: Calm before the storm in Taipei
- Trump picks Kavanaugh, a GOP favorite, for Supreme Court
- Supreme Court enjoys relatively high public confidence
- Trump to open trip by meeting with nervous NATO leaders
- Wet hot Washington: Stormy Daniels strips near White House
- Networks covering Supreme Court pick move to battle stations
- Quotes on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court
- Disappearance of 'Ink Girl' in China spurs others to deface Xi Jinping images
- A look at Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's notable opinions
- Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's new nominee for the Supreme Court
- Kavanaugh's professional life spent in GOP legal circles
- Person briefed on the matter says Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo's widow Liu Xia is being allowed to leave China for Europe
- The Latest: 134 confirmed dead as Japan searches for missing
- Nobel laureate's widow allowed to leave China for Europe
- SoftBank raises stake in Yahoo Japan in purchase from Altaba
- Thai official overseeing cave search says 3rd rescue operation has begun
- Data Security Confidence Index von Gemalto zeigt: Unternehmen sammeln mehr Daten, als sie verarbeiten können
- Pacifico Energy: Announcement of the Completion of Asset Acquisitions
- Gemalto revela que las empresas recopilan más datos de los que pueden manejar
- 70% des entreprises françaises ne peuvent pas analyser efficacement toutes les données qu’elles stockent sur leurs clients
- Bedrijven verzamelen meer data dan ze beveiligen
- Empresas coletam muito mais dados do que podem controlar, revela Gemalto
- Manchester City Announces New Global Partnership with Xylem
- Businesses Collect More Data Than They Can Handle, Reveals Gemalto
- National League
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- The Latest: 3rd Thai cave rescue mission underway
- Taiwan's ex-president Ma Ying-jeou charged with breach of trust
- China's Xi pledges billions in loans, aid to Arab nations
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- National League
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Pablo Sandoval singles home winning run in 11th for Giants
- Brazilian charged with killing ex-girlfriend in Australia
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Hispasat und LeoSat unterzeichnen strategische Investitionsvereinbarung
- Hispasat et LeoSat signent un accord d'investissement stratégique
- Hispasat and LeoSat Sign Strategic Investment Agreement
- Kershaw dominates Padres in Dodgers' 8-2 win
- European exporters in China shift trade to avoid US tariffs
- Dozens of immigrant children will be reunited with parents
- British Office Taipei eager to see England team wear made-in-Taiwan jerseys in World Cup final
- ITRI to trial unmanned supermarket in northern Taiwan
- US-China trade war is reality show without script: TSMC founder
- Ayton thriving with competition, schedule at Summer League
- Man accused of leaving baby in woods to appear in court
- Yankees split doubleheader with Orioles
- Takeda Receives Clearance from the United States Federal Trade Commission for the Proposed Acquisition of Shire plc
- Fishawack Group Acquires Healthcircle to Strengthen Creative Offering
- Gunbattle triggers anti-India clashes in Kashmir, 16 injured
- Higher Asian markets mirror optimism on Wall Street
- Speedy 4th Pamplona bull race leaves 3 mildly bruised
- Toshiba Announces 14TB HDD Availability on Select Supermicro Storage Servers
- Sumitomo SHI FW Wins Contract for Biomass CFB Boiler Island
- FlexTrade Integrates The SmartStream Reference Data Utility for MiFID II Compliance
- Eurosceptic, far-right EU lawmakers reported to make most from secondary jobs
- Divers go in to save all remaining Thai boys trapped in cave
- Liu Xia, wife of late Nobel Peace Prize winner, leaves China
- How Apple's app store changed our world
- Chinese foreign ministry confirms Nobel widow Liu Xia has departed for Germany, says she left for medical treatment
- Germany bans Turkish-nationalist biker gang
- The Latest: China says Liu Xia getting medical treatment
- Germany agrees to $88 million more for Holocaust survivors
- New Taipei court sentences man to death for murder of 4 year old in his care
- Official: Ssuicide bomber kills 10 in Afghanistan
- Thai police investigations of boat sinkings are advancing
- Italy vows to 'punish troublemakers' of new migrant rescue
- American League
- National League
- Global Switch baut europäische Präsenz mit dem Bau des Rechenzentrum Campus Frankfurt aus
- Global Switch Expands Its European Footprint as Construction Begins at Its Frankfurt Data Centre Campus
- Boehringer Ingelheim Invests More Than €200 Million to Establish Strategic Production Center for Veterinary Public Health in France
- TRA announces partial rail closure due to Super Typhoon Maria
- Australian rangers trap big crocodile near tourist gorge
- Filipino rap stars Sinio and Shernan to have rematch in Taiwan
- 48% of workers in Taiwan will still work on typhoon day: online survey
- Friend or foe at NATO? Who knows when Trump comes to dinner
- Sworn in with new powers, Erdogan leaves on 1st trip
- The Latest: Asylum applications down in Germany in 1st half
- Taiwan wants overseas offices to act tougher against name changes
- Saudi-based Islamic organization hosts Afghan conference
- Police question again Netanyahu on corruption allegations
- AP PHOTOS: Life, and value, for derelict Greek properties
- Ambulance seen leaving site of cave rescue effort in northern Thailand
- Taiwan orders evacuations as season's 1st typhoon approaches
- China frees Nobel widow from house arrest that drew outcry
- Quantzig’s Web Analytics Study Helped an Interactive Media Services Provider to Decrease Bounce Rates and Increase Sales – Request Proposal Now!
- As German neo-Nazi trial ends, families still seek answers
- Pakistan Christians welcome new Catholic cardinal
- Skechers GO GOLF® Elite Athlete Russell Knox Wins Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
- ZeroBounce Releases Innovative A.I. Email Validation Engine
- Skechers GO GOLF® Elite Athlete Russell Knox Wins Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
- UEFA president says World Cup showcasing strength of Europe
- George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
- Egypt's inflation rate spikes in June amid price hikes
- Investigation into deadly chemical agent widens in England
- Connected Objects: a Global Ambition at Total
- Fernando Torres signs to play in J1 League
- Toshiba Develops Low Reverse-Current Schottky Diode with Improved Thermal Performance
- Pompeo talks tough on Iran while visiting the Emirates
- BMW to make electric MINIs in China with Great Wall Motor
- UK prime minister fights to stop Cabinet exodus over Brexit
- Typhoon holiday timing causes havoc on Taipei MRT
- Record Funding Creates 2400 Jobs for Environmental Workers
- NATO desperate to avoid rerun of disastrous G7 summit
- Thai navy SEALS say ninth boy has been rescued from cave
- Snake eyes: Reptile found in hard drive at Miami airport
- UK economy shows strength in May after construction bounce
- Trump trade tremors dampen confidence in German economy
- Pakistan army to deploy 371,388 troops for July 25 elections
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- PepsiCo revenue is on the rise
- Astronics Test Systems Ships 2,000th Semiconductor Tester
- EU chief Tusk attacks Trump for 'criticizing Europe almost daily,' says it's no way to treat a good ally
- From Solo to Social: Wikitude Will Change the Way We Consume Digital Information
- EU chief criticizes Trump over attitude to European allies
- Suspects swipe $27K in goods in seconds from Apple store
- Cuba unfreezing growth of private tourism businesses
- Police revive child found unresponsive in swimming pool
- Taipei City braces for Typhoon Maria
- Sensifree Named Winner of 2018 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award
- Greene Tweed présente sa gamme de produits Fusion™
- Greene Tweed Introduces Fusion™ Product Family
- Zales®, The Diamond Store Highlights Popular Engagement Ring Styles as part of the Pinterest 2018 Wedding Report
- Women's quarterfinals take center stage at Wimbledon
- Japanese, Indian teams submit designs for Taiwan's 'Indigenous Defense Submarines'
- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Celebrates the Opening of Prodigy Textiles Co. Ltd., Facility in Quang Nam, Vietnam
- This Fibroid Awareness Month, Acessa Health Partners with the White Dress Project to Launch the Goodbye Fibroids Education and Advocacy Initiative
- The Latest: Trump sets combative tone ahead of Europe trip
- Migration, outreach mean diversity is soccer's new normal
- Three ambulances, lights flashing, seen leaving site of Thai cave rescue
- Regret, relief at departure of Boris Johnson as top UK envoy
- Zimbabwe faces accusations of leaking voters' personal data
- Hungarian politician on trial for spying on EU for Russia
- Typhoon Maria downgraded from super typhoon just before hitting Taiwan
- Police: Man drove through group protesting police shooting
- The Latest: Federer shows off cricket skill at Wimbledon
- The Latest: China raises tariffs on optical fiber materials
- Lord Carrington, last survivor of Churchill govt, dies at 99
- SurveyMonkey Reveals America’s Perception of the 2018 Fortune 500 Companies
- Spears, Smith to write 'Castor and Patience' for Cincinnati
- Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach rescued from cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks
- Closer Collaboration Between C-Suite and CISOs Needed to Bridge Gap in Cyber Readiness, Finds Accenture Report
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- InstaMed Joins Epic App Orchard With New Patient Payment Integration
- Tapestry Collection by Hilton makes its New York City Debut with the Addition of The Bernic Hotel in Midtown Manhattan
- ZephyrTel Welcomes Three New Companies into Its Portfolio of Software Products Serving the Global Telecommunications Sector
- President Clinton to Deliver Closing Keynote Address on Eliminating Preventable Deaths in Hospitals at the 7th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit
- “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey® to Make Historic Video Game Franchise Debut as WWE® 2K19 Pre-Order Bonus Character
- Elligo Welcomes Health Care IT Guru Tee Green to Board of Directors
- KILL CLIFF® Expands Product Line, Launches New Packaging with IGNITE – ENDURE – RECOVER, Full System of Clean Performance Beverages
- “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey® to Make Historic Video Game Franchise Debut as WWE® 2K19 Pre-Order Bonus Character
- “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey® to Make Historic Video Game Franchise Debut as WWE® 2K19 Pre-Order Bonus Character
- Weis Markets Deploys Aruba Wi-Fi to Deliver Superior Mobile Experiences for Customers
- KILL CLIFF® Expands Product Line, Launches New Packaging with IGNITE – ENDURE – RECOVER, Full System of Clean Performance Beverages
- Clear Channel Airports Wins 5-Year Renewal with Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport to Provide a New State-of-the-Art Digital Ad Network
- A day-by-day look at the Thailand cave ordeal
- CoreLogic Loan Performance Insights Finds Declining Mortgage Delinquency Rates for April as States Impacted by 2017 Hurricanes Continue to Recover
- DHL, Official Logistics Partner to Formula E, is Offering New Yorkers Free Zero-Emission Rides
- South Korea, India plan to double bilateral trade by 2030
- Germany makes Mesut Ozil the scapegoat for World Cup exit
- Pompeo talks tough on Iran while visiting the Emirates
- It's a beautiful day in Pennsylvania on Mister Rogers' trail
- Georgia Utility Addresses Non-Revenue Water with Sensus iPERL Meters
- The Latest: Ukraine offers to pay fine for Croatia official
- A capsule look at the Croatia-England World Cup semifinal
- Report: Human error caused pipeline explosion that killed 2
- Czech PM inks power-sharing deal with Communists
- Japanese man convicted of spying by Chinese court
- Market Entry Strategy for an IT Solutions Provider: Tips to Maximize ROI | Infiniti Research
- Michael Jacobs Joins Savi Technology’s Advisory Board
- 34 Sunrise Senior Living Communities Earn the 2018 Silver National Quality Award
- Trump says he still has 'Rocket Man' CD for Kim
- Top Challenges Behind Implementing Analytics in HR | Quantzig
- HomeServe Joins This Old House on PBS as Sponsor
- HomeServe Joins This Old House on PBS as Sponsor
- Man sought in ex-girlfriend's death found after 2nd stabbing
- Search on for roommate charged in professor's slaying
- Northeast Taiwan’s Yilan, offshore island Matsu declare Wednesday a typhoon holiday
- PGA Tour season to end before football next year
- Israeli company plans lunar landing next year
- Daring rescue saves all 12 boys, soccer coach from Thai cave
- Trump: 'Tell people not to come to our country illegally'
- Bluetooth SIG Names New Associate Member Directors
- POTTERY BARN DEBUTS NEW STORE AT TOWN CENTER ON JULY 13TH
- Phytelligence Welcomes New Global Vice President of Sales for Citrus
- Toast Secures $115 Million in Funding Round Led by T. Rowe Price
- Stratix 10 SoC: REFLEX CES is Releasing to Market Its New Version of the COM Express Module Based on Stratix 10 SoC Technology from Intel PSG
- Harris Corporation Awarded $1.5 Billion in IDIQ Contracts to Enhance NGA’s Global Geospatial Databases
- Ben Milam Whiskey Team Expands with Veteran Distiller
- Esri and Waze Deliver Near Real-Time Data for Smarter Cities
- ExaGrid Voted “Enterprise Backup Storage Vendor of the Year”
- Raw® to Stream Live in the Philippines Exclusively on FOX+
- Raw® to Stream Live in the Philippines Exclusively on FOX+
- Raw® to Stream Live in the Philippines Exclusively on FOX+
- West Balkan leaders, Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend London summit
- Japan struggles with flood relief efforts as death toll climbs
- BAI Announces 2018 Global Innovation Award Finalists and Launches New People’s Choice Award
- Taiwan's highway authority heightens control of more than 10 highways during typhoon
- Top Sustainability Trends and Insights on How Business Frameworks Are Changing in 2018 | Infiniti Research
- OSCE official defends journalists' glossary in split Cyprus
- Former NBA player Washington sentenced for charity fraud
- Cracked windshield forces American flight back to O'Hare
- HEIDENHAIN Announces New CEO
- Airbus unveils A220 plane, rebranded Bombardier model
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Spectrio Names Brian Harris as Vice President of Marketing
- Quantzig’s Real-World Analytics Study Helped a Healthcare Industry Client to Enhance Patient Engagement – Request Proposal Now!
- Germany presents new, more restrictive migration plan
- Police: 17-year-old boy stabbed grandmother while she slept
- West Indies rest Roach, bring in Joseph for 2nd test
- Markets Right Now: Energy companies lead early stock gains
- London Theatre Direct Takes Centre Stage on Amazon Prime Day
- Author tackles sexual assault in "A Gathering of Secrets"
- Rebel attack in northwest Syria triggers government response
- Hasan Minhaj readies his 'insightful' tour, Netflix series
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- National League
- Internet Services Procurement Report: Pricing Trends and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
- Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament Celebrates 10th Anniversary at L.A. LIVE, August 3-5
- Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament Celebrates 10th Anniversary at L.A. LIVE, August 3-5
- Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament Celebrates 10th Anniversary at L.A. LIVE, August 3-5
- Transplace Named Supplier of the Year for North America by BASF
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- United Soccer League
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- The Latest: Kavanaugh to meet with Senate GOP leaders
- US stocks edge higher as oil prices boost energy companies
- Coach of England wins the nation's heart by being a nice guy
- Greene Tweed führt Fusion™-Produktfamilie ein
- Dozens hurt, 3 critical, after storm slams North Dakota city
- Lindgren on Renewable Energy World's 2018 40 Under 40 Solar List
- Will Barr's racist tweet doom 'Roseanne' Emmy chances?
- Guardian Angels to patrol Albany areas hit by gun violence
- Mouser Electronics-Sponsored IndyCar Flies Mouser Colors at Toronto Street Course
- UN envoy meets with Yemen's president in Aden
- Last words: The late Peter Mayle's 'My 25 Years in Provence'
- Insights from EFT Analytics Providing Huge Returns in the Steel Industry
- Rescued Thai soccer team unable to attend World Cup final
- Albanian fan wanted from Serbia, released in Italy
- President Trump pardons two Oregon cattle ranchers convicted of arson in case that inspired 2016 armed protest
- New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Yilan, Miaoli declare typhoon holiday, business as usual in Taipei
- Italy to bid for 2026 Olympics with Cortina, Milan or Turin
- US job openings slip in May, as quits reach 17-year high
- Trump pardons ranchers in case that inspired 2016 occupation
- New Taipei City declares Wednesday a day off due to Typhoon Maria
- Consumers Are Not Ready for Keyless Cars, Finds Strategy Analytics
- Ex-sailor seeks to sue feds over classified submarine photos
- ADDING MULTIMEDIA Pond5 Debuts Its New Collection of Premium Aerial Footage Shot by FAA-Certified Pilots and Filmmakers Using DJI Drones
- Spanish judge strips Catalonia's ex-leaders of public office
- Anthrax | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- 1 worker killed, 1 hurt in separate Disney World accidents
- Leader of Thailand cave rescue says medic, 3 SEALs who stayed with the boys are now out of the cave
- Familial Adenomatous Polyposis | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- Cystitis | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- Arsenal sign Uruguay's Lucas Torreira
- Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory
- Gigaphoton Announces Product Range Renewal Plan
- CRISP & GREEN Secures Franchise Partnership with Former Professional Basketball Player, Kris Humphries
- Illinois cop off beat after dispute over Puerto Rican shirt
- UN criticizes Israeli closure of Gaza border crossing
- New Brazil labor minister named after ex-minister suspended
- A brief history of German neo-Nazi group NSU
- Global Aerospace Crew Seats Market 2018-2022 | Increase in Defense Spending to Drive Growth | Technavio
- Minne Ties® Agile MMF by Summit Medical Wins 2018 Medical Design Excellence Award
- Pulse Electronics Networking BU Expands HDBaseT Product Offering
- A look at the 5 defendants in Germany's neo-Nazi trial
- Paris, Russia, to turn French for World Cup semifinals
- Promega 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report Underscores Role of Relationship in Community, Employee and Sustainability Initiatives
- Prosecutor accuses ex-New York Senate leader of 'shakedown'
- Pakistan test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad fails doping test
- Iowa prosecutor to be reinstated despite 'egregious' conduct
- JM Smucker's search for balance, growth goes on
- Liu Xia, widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, arrives in Germany
- How to fight about money and stay madly in love
- State: Man pleads guilty to theft of $3M in grain proceeds
- LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
- Global Alkaline Battery Market 2018-2022 | Development of Recycled Alkaline Batteries to Promote Growth | Technavio
- About 20 injured in South Africa charter plane crash
- Global Big Data Market in the Agriculture Sector 2018-2022 | Increasing Adoption of Smart Farming Techniques to Boost Growth | Technavio
- Global Artificial Organs Market 2018-2022 | 10% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
- Global High-bandwidth Memory Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 32% | Technavio
- Romania's president: new criminal laws are unconstitutional
- Global Chemical Storage Cabinets Market 2018-2022| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
- Real Madrid says Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving to join Italian club Juventus
- Hard Rock, Bet365 plan sports betting in New Jersey
- Global Online Jewelry Market 2018-2022 to Register 16% CAGR| Technavio
- Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory
- Charlie Puth charts his own course with album and tour
- Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus
- Hero or Villain? Trump's court pick is in for a fight
- Square Baby Launches First Ever Meal System for Babies That Offers 100% Daily Nutrition
- Square Baby Launches First Ever Meal System for Babies That Offers 100% Daily Nutrition
- IPL Leaders Officially Open One of the Cleanest, Most Efficient Natural Gas Power Plants
- The life and struggle of Liu Xia, widow of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo
- Maryam Nawaz, challenging Pakistan's powerful army
- NFL players union files grievance over anthem policy
- Original Winnie-the-Pooh map breaks auction record
- The Latest: Group offers $20 million for immigrant bonds
- US slaps terror designation on Iran-linked group in Bahrain
- Gaviria claims 2nd Tour win on Stage 4, Froome safe in pack
- Forget culture: in London, World Cup is only show in town
- Navajo Nation urges expansion of radiation exposure law
- Le Fishawack Group acquiert Healthcircle afin de renforcer son offre de contenu publicitaire
- Tuberculosis | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- Country singer Luke Combs' unassuming appeal makes him a hit
- Nephrotic Syndrome| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio
- Acorn Growth Companies Appoints Randy Martinez to Its Advisory Board
- Trump replacement for Obama climate plan moves forward
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Judge: Manafort to be moved to jail closer to his lawyers
- The Latest: Witness estimates 70 campers damaged in storm
- Pitney Bowes Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors
- Flynn 'eager' for sentencing in lying case, attorney says
- Billie Jean King among athletes opposing IAAF hormone policy
- Global Coal Logistics Market 2018-2022| Emerging Coal to Liquid Industry to Boost Growth| Technavio
- Italy arrests Macedonian on terror charges, expels Tunisian
- Besyata Investment Group and The Scharf Group Acquire Autumn Ridge Apartments in Waukee, IA for a Purchase Price of $58 Million
- CM Regent Names New Vice President and Chief Administration Officer
- Bertin IT rejoint la Chaire ‘Industrial Data Analytics & Machine Learning’ créée par Atos, le CEA et l’Ecole normale supérieure Paris-Saclay
- Bertin IT joins the Chair in “Industrial Data Analytics & Machine Learning” created by Atos, CEA and Ecole Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Oysters and apple cider in Brittany
- Nevada inmate wants his death sentence, painful or not
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- St. Louis man accused of scalding skin from 8-month-old boy
- The Boomsday Project™ Subjects Hearthstone® Players to the Wacky Wonders of Science Starting August 7
- The Boomsday Project™ Subjects Hearthstone® Players to the Wacky Wonders of Science Starting August 7
- Talk show host, politician Barbara Carlson dies at 80
- North Dakota sues Dakota Access over farmland ownership
- England fans trickling into Moscow for World Cup semifinals
- Release of 5th 'Indiana Jones' movie pushed to 2021
- Fishawack Group übernimmt Healthcircle zur Stärkung ihres kreativen Angebots
- Judge who denied Trump policy known for immigration rulings
- Opponents sue to strike 3 Californias measure from ballot
- Coast Guard crews search for man missing from cruise ship
- Russell Knox has slow road to top 50 and quick fall
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- Innocence Project: DNA frees Oklahoma man convicted of rape
- Global Stock Music Market 2018-2022 | Key Insights and Forecasts | Technavio
- Algae, seaweed discolor Florida waters and beaches
- Judge says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer causes cancer but experts can make that claim at trial
- Trump's attacks on NATO raise questions about its future
- Equity Prime Mortgage Brings on New SVP, Keith Webster, Along with His Existing Legacy Division
- The Latest: Man says he left baby because infant was heavy
- Judge: Experts can testify that Roundup linked to cancer
- Milwaukee to pay $5.3 mln over police stop-and-frisk policy
- Rick Astley keeps on (rick) rolling us with fine new album
- Honduran woman vows to fight for asylum from Utah church
- American Airlines says it's getting rid of plastic straws
- Southgate, England ready to face music of soccer history
- Review: A flawed but earnest cartoonist biopic from Van Sant
- France President Emmanuel Macron at World Cup semifinals
- Experience the DC UNIVERSE Like Never Before
- Wimbledon glance: Federer on No. 1 Court for quarterfinals
- FBI agent charged in shooting while dancing gets gun back
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Senate panel OKs Trump's pick of Wilkie to lead troubled VA
- Tour de France Results
- Plan would further restrict Arkansas execution drug info
- Red Cross network urges end to mistreatment of migrants
- SkyGuardian Takes Off from North Dakota on Trans-Atlantic Flight
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- President Donald Trump arrives in Brussels on eve of high-stakes NATO meetings after blasting allies on defense spending
- Enforced development helps give Europe a grip on World Cup
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Pussy Riot activist hauled to court over community service
- Marsch hired by RB Leipzig after leaving Red Bulls
- Gang-rapes, lynchings: UN tallies latest South Sudan abuses
- Del Potro faces challenges on return to Wimbledon quarters
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Bill would release records from civil-rights cold cases
- National trucking industry files lawsuit over tolls
- Trump son-in-law Kushner to meet with Mexico president-elect
- 2 police officers stabbed to death during Azerbaijan protest
- Report blasts Georgia solitary confinement as 'draconian'
- Bertin IT verstärkt den von Atos, CEA und Ecole Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay eingerichteten Lehrstuhl „Industrial Data Analytics & Machine Learning“
- The Latest: Suicide attack kills 12 at Pakistan rally
- 2018 World Cup Scoring Leaders
- France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0
- The Latest: Michael Flynn joining new lobbying firm
- The Homeland Meets the Heartland at the Dublin Irish Festival
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Reuniting separated families: Why is it taking so long?
- Vatican drafting guidelines on proper uses for sold churches
- Manchester City signs Riyad Mahrez in record club deal
- State Department confirms 3 US citizens die in Georgia
- The Latest: Schumer links high court pick to Russia probe
- JetBlue Selects Airbus A220-300 as Key Component of Its Next Generation Fleet
- Bills' McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend
- Another Mud Day oozes into the books near Detroit
- France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0
- France-Belgium Sums
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Brazil court inundated with habeas corpus requests for Lula
- WWII airman from Connecticut is buried at Arlington Cemetery
- Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe Designated "No. 1 Resort Hotel in the U.S." in Travel + Leisure Magazine's 2018 World's Best Awards
- PepsiCo and Chevron climb while Smucker stumbles
- Bunge Loders Croklaan to Debut Non-GMO Project Verified Sunflower Lecithin at IFT18
- Belgium's golden generation falls short again at World Cup
- Idaho teacher denies feeding puppy to snapping turtle
- Stuck in trade war, US and China face uncertain path to deal
- Stuck in trade war, US and China face uncertain path to deal
- Demonstrators force Fox crew from court broadcast
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Traveling OUR BODY: The Universe Within Exhibit Extends Stay in Omaha
- Review: In 'Skyscraper,' the Rock towers over action tropes
- Narine's 6-storm as Montreal beats WIndies B by 6 wickets
- Column: PGA to May the critical piece in golf's new schedule
- Trump sought 'the best' in hunt for Supreme Court nominee
- Erdogan says he won't let a peace deal hurt Turkish Cypriots
- Fast facts on key developments in the US-China trade war
- Authorities: No reports of deaths after Alaska plane crash
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Intel Editorial: How Governments Can Help Advance Artificial Intelligence
- Superb defense takes France 1 game away from World Cup glory
- Tropical Storm Chris reaches hurricane strength while moving away from U.S. coast in Atlantic
- Pennsylvania man charged with trafficking over 3,500 turtles
- The Latest: Firm suing Nevada to stop use of execution drug
- Ex-Panama President Martinelli hospitalized before hearing
- Tropical Storm Chris reaches hurricane strength in Atlantic
- Twice a Supreme Court runner-up, Hardiman is back at work
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Trapped Thai boys being closely watched for health problems
- BNSF: Less oil spilled in derailment than previously thought
- AP PHOTOS: Goalkeeping heroics for a royal World Cup crowd
- Business groups and unions clash over Supreme Court nominee
- PPG Marks 135th Anniversary of Its Founding With NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony
- The Latest: All 11 on crashed Alaska plane rescued
- Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Opens Research and Pathology Building
- Business Highlights
- Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case
- Brett Kavanaugh announcement lags behind Gorsuch pick
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Novichok nerve agent victim regains consciousness
- Nielsen's top programs for July 2-8
- Präsident Clinton hält auf dem 7. jährlichen World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit Abschlussrede zu Thema vermeidbare Todesfälle in Krankenhäusern
- Kavanaugh's views on presidential powers could be flashpoint
- Daughter: Utility rep told about mom's illness in June visit
- Police: Boy shoots his wrist with mom's gun as she drives
- UN Security Council: Ethiopia-Eritrea peace deal is historic
- Police under investigation due to racial profiling complaint
- Former England batsman Boycott recovering from heart surgery
- UK lawmaker says fine imposed on Facebook over user privacy
- ExaGrid eleita “provedor de armazenamento de backup corporativo do ano”
- China joins 20 most innovative economies, US falls to No. 6
- Column: With World Cup title, France could launch a dynasty
- A Thai cave, an extraordinary tale and a captivated world
- La compañía ExaGrid fue elegida como la Proveedora de Almacenamiento Corporativo para Copias de Seguridad del Año
- Complaint accuses Greitens groups of concealing donors
- Le président Clinton présentera le discours de clôture sur les façons d'éliminer les décès évitables dans les hôpitaux lors du 7ème Sommet mondial annuel sur la sécurité des patients, la science et la technologie
- WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT
- US proposes tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports
- Texas lawmaker is newest member of House
- ExaGrid voté "Fournisseur de l'année de stockage de sauvegarde pour entreprise"
- Man faces charges in 2 road rage highway shootings
- The Latest: Pardoned ranchers released from custody
- Woman dies after explosion at Missouri pyrotechnics plant
- Test DNA of migrant kids only as last resort, ethicists say
- Trump says drug maker Pfizer 'rolling back price hikes'
- ABLIC Inc. Launches the S-85S0P Series of Ultrahigh Efficiency Step-Down Switching Regulator
- American tourist takes unexploded WWII munition to Vienna Airport
- Pakistan bomb blast kills regional politician ahead of elections
- Attorney: Ex-FBI lawyer Page won't show for House interview
- American League
- ExaGrid zum „Enterprise Backup Storage Vendor of the Year“ gekürt
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Wisconsin authorities: Several people taken to hospitals after an explosion in a Madison suburb, but no deaths reported
- Adiós: Typhoon Maria to leave Taiwan by noon
- Ramos hits 3-run homer, Rays beat Tigers 5-2
- National League
- American League
- Vietnam arrests phone exec, gov't official over fund losses
- American League
- Taiwan Foreign Ministry rep. meets US officials, announces aid to Iraq and Syria
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Explosion follows gas main strike in Wisconsin town
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- De Los Santos wins MLB debut, Phillies beat Mets 7-3
- The Latest: Blast sends 2 firefighters, officer to hospital
- American League
- National League
- Yelich's 3 hits, 4 RBIs lead Brewers over Marlins 8-4
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Machado hits 2 HRs, Orioles beat Yankees 6-5
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Stroman sharp as Blue Jays knock Braves out of NL East lead
- Indians allow 7 in 9th, lose to Reds 7-4 after Bauer's gem
- American League
- National League
- Photo of the Day: Mass exodus in Taipei before Typhoon Maria
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Abe visiting flood-hit western Japan as deaths reach 176
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Indians allow 7 in 9th, lose to Reds 7-4 after Bauer's gem
- National League
- Hellickson bounces back in Nats' 5-1 win over Pittsburgh
- National League
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Students in Vietnam awed by Taiwanese glove puppetry
- Fowler, Wong, Mikolas lead Cards to 14-2 rout of White Sox
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- American League
- Taiwan Nobel laureate to throw first pitch at New York Mets game
- Royals snap 10-game skid with 9-4 win over Twins
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Today in History
- Taipei MRT awards contract to French company Alstom for Line 7 trains
- Fatal fall in New Taipei first reported death from Typhoon Maria in Taiwan
- Kavanaugh's views of presidential power drawing questions
- Medical experts worry about testing DNA to reunite families
- AP sources: Kavanaugh was Trump's early favorite for court
- China sentences veteran rights campaigner to 13 years
- Report: Bus crash in western Iran kills at least 11 people
- American League
- Pollution controls help red spruce rebound from acid rain
- National League
- Maine woman playing transgender teen on the big screen
- Pakistan Taliban claim killing secular politician, 20 others
- Facebook faces U.K. fine over its privacy scandal
- China criticizes new US tariff threat as 'totally unacceptable,' says it will take 'necessary countermeasures'
- National League
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Rookie Lauer leads Padres to 4-1 win against Dodgers
- Saudi Arabia arrests defense official on bribery charges
- Health official says boys rescued from flooded cave lost weight but had water during ordeal and are in good health
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Kids lost weight but 'took care of themselves' in Thai cave
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Peralta's blast lifts Diamondbacks over Rockies, 5-3
- China vows retaliation for latest US tariff threat
- Astros beat A's 6-5 on bizarre play in 11th inning
- Myanmar opens peace conference with ethnic rebels
- Border Protection says NYC mayor crossed border illegally
- TA Associates to Invest in Compusoft
- National League
- Cubs capitalize, bounce back from tough loss to beat Giants
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- In Alabama, a onetime Trump critic fights GOP challenger
- Mudslide kills 9 in India's remote mountainous northeast
- Presidente Clinton faz o discurso de encerramento sobre eliminação de mortes evitáveis em hospitais durante a 7ª Cúpula Anual Mundial de Segurança do Paciente, Ciência e Tecnologia
- El expresidente Clinton pronunciará el discurso de clausura sobre la eliminación de muertes prevenibles en instituciones de atención médica en la VII Cumbre Mundial Anual sobre Seguridad del Paciente, Ciencia y Tecnología
- Xunlei and Onething Technologies CEO at RISE: Why and How China Can Lead Global Technology with Blockchain
- American League
- DHS, Central American governments gather to talk migration
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Explosion rocks Wisconsin town after natural gas main struck
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- The Latest: Thai PM thanks people involved in cave rescue
- Angels overcome injury to Richards, beat Mariners 9-3
- Typhoon Maria barrels into China after pounding Taiwan
- The Latest: Abe pledges support to evacuees in flood-zone
- Nevada execution in doubt after drug company sues to stop it
- Government falls short of deadline to reunite kids, parents
- First black female to become mayor of San Francisco
- Trump pardons 2 ranchers whose case sparked land debate
- Peace in Afghanistan more elusive as Taliban shrug off talks
- Televangelist, followers detained by Turkish police
- Stocks tumble as Asia braces for more US tariffs on China
- UK police: Novichok could last 50 years in sealed container
- Australian scientists cut dengue carrying mosquito population by 80%
- 3 injured running with bulls in the streets of Pamplona
- Trump opening summit with wary NATO allies
- Time-lapse video shows army of sea urchins marching in southern Taiwan
- Malaysia says mastermind behind 1MDB looting fled Macau
- Islamic State claims suicide attack that killed 14 in Syria
- Castem Creates World's First Limited Product Featuring 888 Casts of Manny Pacquiao's Fist, the Legendary Six-time World Boxing Champion!
- Seoul Viosys nutzt UV-LED-Technologie „Violeds“ für Moskitofalle ohne chemische Bestandteile
- EXEDY Clutch Europe Ltd Inks Distribution Deal with Dodson to Deliver More Torque to European Performance Car Drivers
- Seoul Viosys applique la technologie LED UV « Violeds » à un piège à moustiques ne contenant pas de composants chimiques
- Seoul Viosys applica la sua tecnologia UV LED ’Violeds’ per realizzare una trappola per zanzare senza uso di sostanze chimiche
- Rimini Street reçoit quatre Gold Stevie Awards pour son Service clients exceptionnel
- Thai boys lost weight but generally well after cave ordeal
- EXEDY Clutch Europe Ltd unterzeichnet Vertriebsvereinbarung mit Dodson über die Lieferung von leistungsstarken Getrieben für Sportwagenfahrer in Europa
- Castem Creates World's First Limited Product Featuring 888 Casts of Manny Pacquiao's Fist, the Legendary Six-time World Boxing Champion!
- Red Sox beat Rangers 8-4 for 8th straight win
- Upcoming Events in Taipei July 13 - July 22
- Growing numbers of Taiwanese visit Vietnam
- The Latest: Trump presses NATO to bolster defense spending
- Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 5 civilians
- Taiwan hosts baking workshop for six allies from the Pacific
- President Trump asserts that Germany is 'captive to Russia' over pipeline project in testy exchange with NATO chief
- Egypt says security forces kill 11 militants in Sinai
- American League
- National League
- DE-CIX Launches ‘Project Reach’ with Bandwidth Infrastructure Partner euNetworks
- China auto sales growth weakens in June amid trade battle
- DE-CIX startet mit Breitbandpartner euNetworks das Projekt „Reach“
- LeapFrog CEO, Awarded Insurance Industry Gold Medal, Calls for Industry to Reach 4 Billion Under-Served Consumers by 2030
- Court finds main defendant in German neo-Nazi trial guilty of murder in the killing of 10 people, sentences her to life
- Courts finds suspect in neo-Nazi trial guilty of 10 killings
- Murdoch's 21st Century Fox ups Sky bid in Comcast battle
- Taiwan’s Cloud Gate Theater overcomes obstacles in staging ‘Pine Smoke’ in Barcelona
- New Zealand changes tune towards China after warnings of unprecedented threat
- Woman trapped for 14 hours on sea slope during Typhoon Maria rescued in eastern Taiwan
- Le SkyGuardian décolle du Dakota du Nord pour un vol transatlantique
- Former American Institute in Taiwan Director Darryl Johnson passes away
- Managers sentenced over Turkey's worst mine disaster
- New Taipei’s independent decision to declare July 11 ‘a typhoon day off’ breaks a long-lasting consensus
- Kenting, Taiwan offers late night tours of coastal crab burrows
- Canada offers to lead new NATO operation in Iraq
- Olivier Girard nommé président d’Accenture en France et Benelux
- Bosnian Muslims to bury 35 Srebrenica massacre victims
- Former Tennessee officer arrested in Panama on theft charge
- 1 dead, 8 injured from Typhoon Maria in Taiwan
- Philippine President apologizes to God over ‘stupid’ remarks
- Boy dies, 4 hurt during play with grenade in Kashmir
- Pakistan officer accused of extrajudicial killings gets bail
- US firm: Chinese hackers infiltrated Cambodia's politics
- The case of the 141-year-old voter: Zimbabwe ballot at risk
- Greece hints at Russian diplomats' expulsion
- Coffee and conservation: Mozambique tries both on a mountain
- India asks top court to decide on law criminalizing gay sex
- Taiwan Foreign Minister to visit El Salvador and Belize
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- The Latest: China vows 'firm and forceful' trade moves vs US
- Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS) 16.5 Launches, Provides Businesses with the Most Efficient and Cost-Effective Alternative to Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop
- iBeat Heart Watch Now Shipping
- Gunmen storm Afghan education department
- Libya to resume oil exports from eastern terminals
- Survey: Most people think world is more dangerous than it was 2 years ago
- Woman found dead in Manhattan trash compactor
- Fireworks to once again light up Taiwan’s Penghu archipelago
- Germany charges detained Iranian diplomat
- Police in Portugal crack down on Hells Angels gang
- Edmunds compares the Audi Q5 and BMW X3
- Elliott Management owns AC Milan after Li misses deadline
- Fired Romanian prosecutor has new job fighting terrorism
- monday.com Raises $50 Million to Accelerate Building the New Generation of Workplace Collaboration Tools
- AP Interview: US rescuer details unprecedented cave mission
- French military helicopter crashes in Ivory Coast; 1 dead
- Prince Harry, Meghan to reflect on Irish history on tour
- Beachgoers beware: Hurricane Chris sending risky surf ashore
- Merkel responds to Trump accusations of Russian influence, says Germany makes independent policies and decisions
- US Open, 7 other sites to use serve, warmup clocks this year
- Thai court acquits migrant poultry workers of defamation
- Police say shots fired at officers in Northern Ireland
- Garmin® integrated flight deck selected for supersonic fighter aircraft
- Greene Tweed to Introduce New Products and Showcase Proven Aerospace Portfolio at Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) 2018
- HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Debuts at Six Flags Over Texas
- A brief history of German neo-Nazi group NSU
- Landry replaces injured Wiesberger in British Open field
- Top India court slams gov't for ignoring upkeep of Taj Mahal
- Federer, Nadal, Djokovic headline Wimbledon quarterfinals
- Creditors say Greece will get tough monitoring after bailout
- Sarah Palin claims Sacha Baron Cohen duped her for talk
- A look at the 5 people convicted in Germany's neo-Nazi trial
- Baby porcupine is 1st of its species born at Brookfield Zoo
- Taiwanese orchestras awarded at youth music festival in Austria
- Zebra Medical Vision Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of Its Coronary Calcium Algorithm
- Pfizer reorganizes to handle aging consumers and patents
- SkyGuardian vertrekt vanaf North Dakota voor een trans-Atlantische vlucht
- Sand Blasting Equipment Procurement: Top Manufacturers and Pricing Strategies Now Available from SpendEdge
- The Latest: 1 firefighter dies in gas explosion fire
- ContiRidingTour 2018: Mit MotorradreifenDirekt.de zum exklusiven Event
- QNB Group: Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018
- Croatia official allowed to watch semis despite conviction
- Procurement Market Intelligence: How Can It Benefit Your Business - SpendEdge
- Taiwan finds banned coloring in French macarons
- La Facultad de Medicina Veterinaria de Ross University Inaugura un Edificio de Investigación y Patología
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Semtech Releases New Product for nanoSmart® Platform to Support LoRa-based Applications
- Clear Channel Outdoor Hires Media Industry Vet Jim Campbell to Lead its Flagship New York Market Operations
- Grant Thornton names Brenda Wagner as Chief People and Culture Officer
- Phase 3 Trial of NINLARO® (ixazomib) as Maintenance Therapy Met Primary Endpoint Demonstrating Statistically Significant Improvement in Progression-Free Survival in Patients with Multiple Myeloma Post-Transplant
- Bioasis and BioAgilytix Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance xB3 TM-001, Bioasis’ Lead Investigational Candidate to Treat HER2+ Brain Cancer, to IND Submission and into the Clinic
- Capture 3D to Host Innovation Conference & Expo on October 2-4, 2018 in Troy, MI
- 8minutenergy Energizes Phases 1 and 2 of 328 MW Mount Signal Solar Farm
- Adam Ritchie Brand Direction Wins Four Silver Anvil Awards from the Public Relations Society of America
- Whitney Houston's mom expresses 'shock' over abuse claims
- Saudi-based Islamic organization calls for Afghan cease-fire
- Construction Sustainable Materials Procurement: Supply Market and Supplier Selection Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- B&H Presents: How to Light a Music Video on a Budget—Hosted by Luxli
- Slovakia approves purchase of F-16 fighter jets from US
- Convicted Croatia team official keeps World Cup VIP status
- Titan Launches Oil & Gas Production Equipment Business
- New York Times wins environmental journalism award
- The Latest: Federer returns to No. 1 Court at Wimbledon
- Azure Power Wins 160 MW Solar Power Project with the Highest Tariff in Uttar Pradesh Auction
- Jurors shown mosque arson suspect's anti-Muslim writings
- 4 dead in eastern Romania as cart capsizes in flooded river
- Steady drum of Trump's anti-Germany remarks raises questions
- Queensland wins 3rd State of Origin match 18-12
- Nurse accused of sexual contact with inmate gets plea deal
- Oberthur Cash Protection and its Managing Director, Patrice Rullier Awarded ATMIA’s 2018 Cash Security Excellence Award
- Oberthur Cash Protection und sein Geschäftsführer, Patrice Rullier, erhalten ATMIAs' 2018 Cash Security Excellence Auszeichnung
- ATMIA’s 2018 Cash Security Excellence Award toegekend aan Oberthur Cash Protection en haar directeur Patrice Rullier
- Oberthur Cash Protection y su Director General, Patrice Rullier, premiados con el Premio ATMIA 2018 de la Excelencia para la Seguridad del Efectivo
- Oberthur Cash Protection et son Directeur Général Délégué, Patrice Rullier reçoivent l’ATMIA’s 2018 Cash Security Excellence Award
- Oberthur Cash Protection e il suo Vice Direttore Generale, Patrice Rullier, ricevono Il Premio ATMIA Cash Security Excellence per il 2018
- US wholesale prices up 0.3 percent in June and 3.4 percent for past year, fastest pace in 6 years
- Italy: Minister likens defiant rescued migrants to hijackers
- US wholesale prices shoot up 3.4 percent over past year
- The Latest: Mixing sport and politics, May meets Plenkovic
- Swinging '60s styles up for auction from Sharon Tate estate
- Putin to meet with Israeli PM, Iranian official in Moscow
- Automotive Gears Procurement: Top Suppliers and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- South Africa aims to stay dominant in Sri Lanka
- Dunkin' Brands longtime CEO Nigel Travis retires
- Organizers of 2020, 2024 Olympics sign cooperative agreement
- Judge accused of bring gun into Chicago courthouse
- Goerges, Kerber aim for all-German Wimbledon final
- Suspects in Azerbaijani police officers' killing identified
- TA Associates va investir dans Compusoft
- TA Associates investeert in Compusoft
- TA Associates invierte en Compusoft
- TA Associates investiert in Compusoft
- World's ugliest dog dies weeks after winning title
- ExaGrid, Hyper-Converged Secondary Storage for Backup Leader, Reports Record Q2 Bookings and Revenue for Q2-2018
- WestLotto Consolidates Secondary Storage and Dramatically Reduces Administrative Overhead With Cohesity
- Supercharge Your Network – Aquantia Multi-Gig Ethernet Adapters for Gamers Now Available on Amazon
- Supercharge Your Network – Aquantia Multi-Gig Ethernet Adapters for Gamers Now Available on Amazon
- Citi and American Airlines Offer Easy Ways to Earn Miles with New No-Annual-Fee AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card
- March Communications Names Parry Headrick Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications
- PVH Launches E-Commerce Platform for Its Heritage Brands Business and Dress Furnishings Division
- Annapolis to hold benefit concert for 5 slain at newspaper
- French actress Catherine Deneuve awarded Japan's highest Arts prize
- Greece to expel two Russian diplomats, ban two others - newspaper
- Five Ways Sports Analytics Will Change the Sports Industry | Quantzig
- ResMed, Verily to Form Joint Venture to Help Reach Millions of Untreated Sleep Apnea Sufferers
- SnapLogic Study Reveals Enterprises Risk Missing Out on 547% ROI on Data Initiatives
- BMW says no change in South Carolina expansion plans
- Earthquake rattles Southern Taiwanese city of Tainan
- Uganda protest over new social media tax turns violent
- Transgender Miss Universe contender speaks up for trans kids
- Philadelphia junkyard fire spews thick smoke, flames
- Israel fires missile at drone that approached from Syria
- Week-old baby dies when North Dakota tornado flips trailer
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Drone with grenades lands at property of Mexico police chief
- Mom, girlfriend sentenced in 5-year-old girl's beating death
- Types of Digital Marketing Channels to Boost Business Success | Infiniti Research
- Infomart Data Centers Announces Sustainability Initiatives at Its Ashburn Facility
- New Taipei police help old lady suffering dementia lost on typhoon night find her way home
- Policeman leaps into moving crane truck after crashes
- Markets Right Now: Renewed tariff threats weighs on stocks
- Real Madrid faces up to life without Ronaldo
- TA Associates investirà in Compusoft
- Machete slaying suspect agrees to return to New York
- BBC list shows men dominate top jobs despite pay promises
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- American League
- National League
- Major League Soccer
- Commercial Laundry Machinery Procurement Report: Market Trends and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Stocks sink as trade war heats up with new tariff threats
- United Soccer League
- The Latest: Spain faulted for not taking more asylum seekers
- Authorities say a second person has been arrested in the fatal shooting of rising rap star XXXTentacion in Florida
- Kavanaugh works Capitol Hill, Dems warn of rightward tilt
- MassMutual Unveils Architectural Renderings of Its New Boston Campus at Fan Pier
- The Latest: NATO summit: Turkey defends weapons purchase
- Trump administration slashes 'Obamacare' sign-up assistance
- Driver jailed: SUV killed Danish girl on Charleston sidewalk
- Juventus sees Ronaldo as key to Champions League dream
- Greece: clay slab writing could be oldest Odyssey excerpt
- Milliken & Company Announces Leadership Transition
- ConocoPhillips Appoints Mr. Jeffrey A. Joerres to Its Board of Directors
- 2nd suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
- Show tells backstory of icons like Rushmore, Lady Liberty
- DE-CIX lance ”Project Reach” avec le partenaire d’infrastructure de bande passante euNetworks
- Still smarting from France loss, Belgium looks toward Euros
- SIRIN LABS Unveils the Design for the Dual-Screen FINNEY™, Introducing “Safe Screen” for the First Blockchain Smartphone
- Expel Recognized In Gartner’s Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services
- Greene Tweed präsentiert auf der Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) 2018 neue Produkte und bewährtes Luft- und Raumfahrt-Portfolio
- Alabama gov: Jail food funds can't go into sheriffs' pockets
- Greene Tweed va lancer de nouveaux produits et présenter son portefeuille de solutions aéronautiques éprouvées au Salon aéronautique international de Farnborough (FIA) 2018
- Graco Introduces Pulse Fluid Management System
- Midscale Segment Leader Hampton by Hilton Opens 15 Hotels, Expanding Domestic and International Presence
- Foundation Source Report Reveals 2017 a Banner Year for Private Foundations
- WineDirect and Tock Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer a Smarter Approach to Booking and Experiencing Tastings and Tours at Wineries Across North America
- Midscale Segment Leader Hampton by Hilton Opens 15 Hotels, Expanding Domestic and International Presence
- Esports on ESPN: Overwatch championship to air in prime time
- Snap! Alligator tempted by frog captured in Indiana pond
- Daily dose of national anthem in hospitals stuns Egyptians
- 2 killed when winds fling tree onto pickup truck in Indiana
- On eve of Trump summit, Putin to meet French president
- Filmmaker who helped bring Hemingway papers to light dies
- NATO invites Macedonia to begin membership talks, says it can join once name issue is resolved
- Thieves plunder headstones as Venezuela's crisis turns grave
- Cardi B announces birth of daughter on Instagram
- Is the "organic" seal worth it, given disputes on standards?
- Dwayne Johnson honors amputee community with 'Skyscraper'
- Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC Closes the Purchase of Two Medical Office Buildings in Arizona
- Top Ecuador court upholds $9 billion ruling against Chevron
- House speaker defends Ohio's Jordan as 'man of integrity'
- Sampler and GMDC Partner to Create Retail Tomorrow Trendsetter Panel
- Sagan wins 1st hilly stage of Tour de France in sprint
- CEO of Puerto Rico's bankrupt power company abruptly resigns
- Asylum seekers bring evidence to show the dangers of home
- LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
- White House: Trump suggests NATO allies commit to spending 4 percent of GDP on defense; current goal is 2 percent
- Natixis Investment Managers to Acquire Stake in WCM Investment Management, Form Global Distribution Partnership
- UN rapporteur demands inquiry into North Korean defectors
- Afghan asylum seeker deported from Germany commits suicide
- India asks top court to decide on ban on gay sex
- Lighting Science Launches Good Day&Night Downlight
- No shove, but Trump body language speaks to frosty relations
- Wife: Illinois man killed by police was 'mad' at government
- Mouser Electronics and Grant Imahara Visit Futuristic Robot Hotel and Ponder Dawn of AI in New “Generation Robot” Video
- About 2,500 inmates transferring to new Pennsylvania prison
- Roger Federer has been eliminated in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, losing 13-11 in the fifth set against Kevin Anderson
- Police in Spain, Colombia break up money-laundering rings
- ECB says bad loans still 'far too high' at eurozone banks
- Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi joins Dortmund on loan
- Corbin Advisors Finds Investors Continue to Expect Strong Growth and Remain Committed to Equities Despite Increasing Headwinds but Pressure is Mounting
- The Latest: 2nd drug company wants to intervene in execution
- The Latest: RV residents didn't hear tornado warning sirens
- Tajik journalist sentenced to 12 years in prison
- US women's coach says her players have an equal right to VAR
- Dive to assess tanker sunk by German U-Boat off NY postponed
- Review: Tom Bailey follows the Thompson Twins' blueprint
- Ryan issues warning to ex-FBI lawyer defying subpoena
- Judge: State wasn't notified about constitutional challenge
- Review: Click 'like' for Bo Burnham's 'Eighth Grade'
- Autism - A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- US first lady Melania Trump visits Belgian music academy
- Cal Poly to Name Center for Wine and Viticulture in Recognition of Two Key Donors
- Cal Poly to Name Center for Wine and Viticulture in Recognition of Two Key Donors
- Cal Poly to Name Center for Wine and Viticulture in Recognition of Two Key Donors
- Thalassemia| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio
- Global Construction Management Software Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2022 | Technavio
- Chinese find suggests human relatives left Africa earlier
- Global Photography Equipment Market 2018-2022 | Product Innovation and Portfolio Extension to Boost Growth | Technavio
- Global Fundus Cameras Market 2018-2022 | Growing Demand for Hybrid Cameras to Drive Growth | Technavio
- Beta Systems Announces New Software Generation "Symphony" for the Intelligent Data Center
- Sexism tops racism as a World Cup fan problem in Russia
- Wildfire temporarily shuts LA's 'La La Land' observatory
- Trump will get red carpet treatment in UK _ and big protests
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Officials: 4-year-old stepson of Texas lawman shot himself
- Riding lawnmower plunges off cliff; man killed
- Global Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market 2018-2022| Technological Innovations to Drive Growth| Technavio
- Timeline: President's Donald Trump's rocky road to UK visit
- Senate voices protest over Trump's aluminum, steel tariffs
- Irish Senate backs bill banning Israeli settlement goods
- Smile! Supreme Court nominees and the art of the schmooze
- 2018 Special Olympics USA Games Hailed as a “Stunning Success,” Provides Milestone Moments for the Inclusion Revolution
- 2018 Special Olympics USA Games Hailed as a “Stunning Success,” Provides Milestone Moments for the Inclusion Revolution
- US soon to leapfrog Saudis, Russia as top oil producer
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Loon and Wing graduate from Alphabet's 'moonshot factory'
- H.R. McMaster book scheduled for 2020
- 2 minors among 4 killed in attack in southern Mexico
- Indian woman alleges rape by 3 church priests
- Acorn Growth Companies Opens London Office
- Prosecutors: Manafort says he's treated like 'VIP' in jail
- Spanish fishing vessel sinks off Argentina; 25 rescued
- Trade pain: Small companies hit by import, export tariffs
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Cod and potatoes to scale Brittany's wall
- Boseman plans '17 Bridges' as 'Black Panther' follow-up
- Metro 1 Development Seeks JV Partnership to Co-Develop Mixed-Use Property on Prime Wynwood Gateway Site
- The Latest: Family 1st in line for San Francisco mayor oath
- Twitter to remove suspicious accounts from follower counts
- This National Mac & Cheese Day, Kraft Mac & Cheese Turns to Fans to Make History
- New EPA acting chief reassures agency's staffers
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Feds: Kentucky coal mine supervisors cheated on dust samples
- Lamborghini destroyed in Missouri gas station mishap
- Prosecutor: UT student's belongings link suspect to slaying
- Senate confirms justice official who worked for Russian bank
- Shannade Clermont from 'Bad Girls Club' charged in theft
- The Latest: Man reunited with son says he threatened suicide
- Miami man with no arms charged with stabbing Chicago tourist
- Reality TV star arrested after police say she hit a valet
- Report: NASA needs backup plan as US crew launches slip
- American League
- New 'RoboCop' sequel to be directed by Neill Blomkamp
- The Latest: 2 pardoned ranchers arrive home in Oregon
- PetSmart® Expands National Ice Cream Day Celebration to Two Days, July 14-15, with Free Dog-friendly Ice Cream Samples at PetsHotel® Locations
- Olympic medalist Kikkan Randall announces cancer diagnosis
- JetBlue Technology Ventures and Air New Zealand Announce Innovation Partnership
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Families split at US border return to Guatemala _ reunited
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Italian driver says how Clooney's scooter 'slammed' his car
- Warner helps Winnipeg to victory in Global T20 Canada
- National League
- US: 13 Workers left stranded in USVI receive back wages
- Kavanaugh would be at home on East Coast-tilted high court
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- The Latest: NYC mayor says border allegations 'ridiculous'
- Indictment: Man used doctor's identity to submit fake claims
- Tigo Introduces New Tigo Access Point (TAP) as UL-Certified Communication Device for TS4 Platform
- Refugee teen from Myanmar drowns in Kansas City-area lake
- GA-ASI SkyGuardian Completes First Trans-Atlantic Flight of a MALE RPA
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- The Latest: Alaska crash survivor thankful to be alive
- Late-life high blood pressure may harm the brain, study says
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- EchoNous Vein Receives FDA Approval, A New Innovation Designed for Nurses to Improve First-Time Peripheral IV Catheter Insertion
- Campbell Appoints Diego Palmieri Chief Marketing Officer, U.S. Meals & Beverages
- Alaska plane survivor: 'Thankful that I am alive'
- American Airlines and Nvidia fall; Fastenal jumps
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Attorney: Government can't appeal Rand attacker's sentence
- Croatia advances to World Cup final for first time, beats England 2-1 in extra time
- 2018 World Cup
- 2018 World Cup Scoring Leaders
- American League
- Loaded gun found atop baby changing table at Utah aquarium
- Philadelphia prosecutor says no to contract renewal with ICE
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer working for 2 immigrant kids in NY
- Croatia reaches World Cup for 1st time, beats England 2-1
- Croatia-England Sums
- Producers plan movie about Thai cave rescue
- Nordson Sealant Equipment Launches New JetStream™ Automated Cartridge Dispenser
- Jam City Launches Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Mobile Game in Hong Kong and Taiwan
- Hawaii Supreme Court sides with lesbian couple in B&B case
- BC-US--Index, US
- US Navy now allows women to wear ponytails, lock hairstyles
- Kansas governor: University will remove flag art piece
- Mexico's president-elect says he'll stop US copter purchase
- Tired and battered, Croatia reaches its 1st World Cup final
- Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again
- Feds change rule so drugmakers must justify need for opioids
- Lawyers seek order to reunify detained children with parents
- American Isner reaches 1st Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon
- Battle over family separations flairs anew in Congress
- Wimbledon glance: Williams to face Goerges in semifinals
- World Cup Daily Schedule
- Tour de France Results
- Tour de France Stages
- African woman tells UN that climate change is security risk
- A new round of proposed Trump tariffs would hit US consumers
- FANTASY PLAYS: Parks affect values for daily pitchers on Ks
- Quake damage reveals older structure inside Mexico pyramid
- QNB Group: Resultados financieros correspondientes al período de seis meses finalizado el 30 de junio de 2018
- The Latest: University of Kansas takes down altered US flag
- California meets greenhouse gas reduction goal years early
- Business Highlights
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- ResMed et Verily vont former une co-entreprise visant à prendre en charge des millions de personnes souffrant d'apnée du sommeil et jusqu'ici non traitées
- Brexit Diaries 41: The dream has died
- Northern Ireland: Violence flares ahead of parade
- Russia asks its citizens to pay up for the World Cup
- England's Kane misses out on golden shot at World Cup title
- Professional Fighters League (PFL) and Kiswe Mobile Join Forces to Enhance PFL Fight Night Events with Multi-language Commentary for Global MMA Fans
- Visit to NY Army fort lands Mexican immigrants in detention
- Calling All Scuba Divers: Oklahoma Aquarium to Allow One Lucky Diver in Bull Shark Tank
- Calling All Scuba Divers: Oklahoma Aquarium to Allow One Lucky Diver in Bull Shark Tank
- Finished with a hug: Nadal edges del Potro in 5 at Wimbledon
- Natixis Investment Managers s'apprête à prendre une participation dans WCM Investment Management, pour former un partenariat de distribution mondiale
- EUSA Pharma: NICE Approves the Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy, QARZIBA®▼ (dinutuximab beta) to Treat Children with High-Risk Neuroblastoma
- Supreme Court nominee dishes out mac and cheese to homeless
- The Latest: Comcast sweetens Sky bid after Fox raises stakes
- Grupo QNB: resultados financeiros para o semestre encerrado em 30 de junho de 2018
- Prosecutor: Man had baby's body for months before dumping
- Boyd Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Affiliates of Goldman Sachs from Genstar Capital
- AP PHOTOS: Croatia's resolve overcomes England's youth
- ResMed e Verily formam joint venture para chegar a milhões de pessoas que sofrem com apneia do sono não tratada
- All those oh, so nears and more for England at World Cup
- GM Pelinka: Lakers landing LeBron is "ultimate validation"
- WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at what's ahead in the World Cup
- Playoffs venues, teams to be decided in Super Rugby
- New Czech government wins confidence vote in Parliament
- Salvadoran court orders president to answer on 1979 kidnap
- Aerial footage shows aftermath of Las Vegas shooting
- Broadcom to acquire CA Technologies for $18.9 billion
- South Dakota man pursued for high speed before fatal crash
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- 3 girls accused of using stun gun near child in Arkansas
- National League
- Woman gets prison for firing gun during pipeline protest
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- California fire victims don't want utilities' fault reduced
- Posey hits game-winning single in 13th, Giants beat Cubs
- WCup final: Youthful, energetic French vs experienced Croats
- US Navy dedicates Japan-based destroyer to US Sen. McCain
- Colombia: 3 judicial officials slain in holdout rebel ambush
- QNB Group: Finanzergebnisse für den am 30. Juni 2018 zu Ende gegangenen Sechsmonatszeitraum
- SIGGRAPH 2018 Computer Animation Festival to Present ‘Next Generation’ of Storytelling
- Italy downplays German promises for migration deal
- Opinion: A NATO summit in Donald Trump's parallel universe
- Major League Soccer
- Estefans: Immigration debate has fueled reaction to musical
- NYCFC snaps Montreal Impact's 4-game win streak 3-0
- ResMed und Verily gründen Joint Venture, um Millionen von Menschen mit unbehandelter Schlafapnoe zu helfen
- Illinois cop resigns after dispute over Puerto Rican shirt
- Aguilar, Segura win online vote for final All-Star spots
- Senior US EPA official visits Taiwan to promote joint program
- Yamalube – A Liquid Engine Component: Glass Harp
- RSA Conference 2018 Asia-Pacific & Japan Announces Keynote Stage Line-up
- American League
- Avec le SkyGuardian, GA-ASI réussit le tout premier vol transatlantique d’un RPA MALE
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Celine Dion sings in Taiwan for the first time ever
- National League
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- UN official says N. Korea needs food, medicine, clean water
- National League
- American League
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Major League Soccer
- American League
- National League
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Albies hits 2 HRs, drives in 4, as Braves top Blue Jays 9-5
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Nimmo, Mets beat Phillies 3-0 in 10 after latest deGrom gem
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- American League
- National League
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay to start in Fukushima
- American League
- National League
- ‘Fly Guy Show’ shoots humorous mockumentary in Taiwan
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Pinder, Davis lead Athletics to 8-3 win over Astros
- National League
- Papa John's says founder John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Aguilar drives in 3 but Brewers lose to Marlins 5-4 in 12
- Today in History
- 'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls
- Spain to outlaw groups honoring dictator Francisco Franco
- Czech PM Andrej Babis wins vote of confidence after months of wrangling
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- ResMed y Verily formarán una empresa conjunta para llegar a millones de personas que sufren apnea del sueño y no reciben tratamiento
- Kavanaugh would feel right at home among all-Ivy justices
- Exhausted and subdued, reunited families return to Guatemala
- Lawmakers battle over migrants crossing border illegally
- Chinese professor suspended following misconduct complaints
- Rattling NATO, Trump attacks another nation's ties to Russia
- Trump attending dinner at birthplace of Winston Churchill
- Kyl back in Senate, now as Kavanaugh's confirmation Sherpa
- 2 Supreme Court nominations made, Trump may have none to go
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bats 1st vs South Africa in 1st test
- Heitkamp's political tightrope walk gets even trickier
- Hyundai Motor union warns auto tariffs could hurt US jobs
- Taiwanese prefer parallel smiles showing 8 teeth: survey
- American League
- Marquez homers as Rockies pound Diamondbacks 19-2
- British companies should not be pressured by Beijing: minister
- Yeh Jiunn-rong named education minister in Taiwan's cabinet reshuffle
- Man wrongly named as suspect in Dallas police shooting sues
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Amnesty urges 'war crimes' probe on UAE-run prisons in Yemen
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Kavanaugh reports relatively modest finances, debt repayment
- Lawyer says Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club for letting patrons touch her in violation of state law
- Gonzalez goes 7, Freitas homers as Mariners top Angels 3-0
- National League
- Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club
- Asian markets rebound from trade fears
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Rebel Wilson back in Australian courts in defamation appeal
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Israel hits Syrian posts after drone breached its airspace
- Maeda stymies Padres as Dodgers win 4-2, move closer in West
- Major League Soccer
- Afghan officials: Dilapidated dam crumbles, at least 10 die
- Japan police search home of nurse in hospital poison deaths
- Nomad Festival 2018 Taiwan kicks off in Central Taiwan in October
- Nevada execution delayed indefinitely after ruling on drug
- California regulators weigh public access to gated beach
- APO Adopts Strategic Foresight-Based Approach to Make Member Countries Future-Ready
- Intelligent Automation Could Add $512 Billion to the Global Revenues of Financial Services Firms by 2020
- French National Day party in Taipei kicks off July 14
- The Latest: Trump holding series of 1-on-1 meetings at NATO
- South Korea's central bank cuts outlook on trade battle
- Chicago mayor meets Chinese VP amid trade conflict
- 2 injured running with bulls in the streets of Pamplona
- Taiwan weather expert sees one typhoon a week
- US official links economic protests in Iran to sanctions
- Pakistan ex-PM's party: Police arresting Sharif's supporters
- Photo of the Day: Grabbing infinity stone from Taipei 101
- Pacquiao predicts action-filled fight against Matthysse
- Moon vows to increase trade with Singapore, Southeast Asia
- Toshiba Starts Shipment of UL508 Certified Photorelays for Industrial Control Equipment
- Shizo Abe sincerely thanks Taiwan for support in wake of flood
- Taiwan’s Taichung World Flora Exposition to feature Atayal textile arts
- Cron's homer lifts Rays to 4-2 win over Tigers
- NATO insists Georgia will join, despite separatist challenge
- 14 national forest recreational areas across Taiwan closed during Typhoon Maria reopened
- Regulator: Samsung Biologics violated accounting rules
- Marte lead Pirates to 2-0 victory over Nationals
- Dozier, Twins power their way past Royals 8-5
- European security officials talk tough on migration
- Bird's slam, Gray's pitching carry Yankees past Orioles 9-0
- Ramirez homers twice as Indians rattle Reds 19-4
- Sale helps Red Sox win 9th straight, 4-2 over Texas
- Rodon tosses gem, White Sox blank Cardinals 4-0
- Rockies hit 5 home runs, rout Diamondbacks 19-2.
- Australian police chief apologizes to indigenous people
- FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts to tell House lawmakers that his work has never been tainted by political bias
- National League
- LF Logistics Works with Lanetix CRM to Accelerate Global Sales and Customer On-Boarding Processes
- Unique Partnership between Rabobank and FRISS Untaps the Value of IBAN-Name Check for Insurers to Reduce Fraud
- Einzigartige Partnerschaft zwischen Rabobank und FRISS erschließt den Wert von IBAN-Name Check für Versicherer, um Betrug zu einzuschränken
- FBI agent: My work has never been tainted by political bias
- British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan
- American shuts down repository of historic photos of Taiwan, selling it for NT$60,000
- Tigo apresenta o novo Ponto de acesso Tigo (TAP) como um dispositivo de comunicação certificado UL para a plataforma TS4
- HTC to release world’s first ‘blockchain smart phone’ later this year
- Nordson Sealant Equipment lanza el nuevo dispensador de cartucho automático JetStream™
- Vietnam jails 6 for disturbing public order in protests
- Henley & Partners Wins Mandate for Moldova Citizenship-by-Investment Program
- Taiwanese weather official calls Typhoon Maria ‘a wonderful typhoon’
- Egypt ups prices of cigarettes as part of economic reforms
- Africa's iconic baobab trees dying off at alarming rate
- Philippines unhappy over banners proclaiming it as 'Province of China'
- Croatia president celebrates World Cup win at NATO summit
- Heat is on Tokyo 2020 organizers to combat high temperatures
- Uber to give Czech authorities details for tax purposes
- 7 Taiwan universities to open indigenous language centers
- Thousands still in shelters after deadly flooding in Japan
- 2 officials at NATO summit say the alliance is in emergency session amid Trump demands for increased defense spending
- Putin hosts aide to Iran's supreme leader amid Syria talks
- China Airlines increases direct flights between Taiwan and Rome
- DNA tests link remains to teen who went missing in 1974
- German court: Catalan politician can legally be extradited
- Federal government reopens investigation into the 1955 slaying of black teen Emmett Till, a case that shocked the world
- Eutelsat Partners with Intelsat and SES in U.S. C-band Spectrum Proposal
- Eutelsat Partners with Intelsat and SES in U.S. C-Band Spectrum Proposal
- Did Angela Merkel approve Theresa May's Brexit plan in advance?
- Donald Trump visit to UK 'in turmoil' inspires baby blimp protest
- Mission accomplished and boys healthy, rescuers head home
- German court: parents can access dead daughter's FB account
- APNewsBreak: Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel says there was 'clear commitment to NATO' by all in alliance's emergency session
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Capango Launches New Mobile-First Retail Job Matching Platform, Quickly Connecting Job Seekers to Opportunities without Resumes
- The Latest: Merkel says 'clear commitment' to NATO by all
- U.S. President Donald Trump says after emergency session of alliance that U.S. commitment to NATO 'remains very strong'
- Uganda to protect legislators with military, armored trucks
- Vietnam disciplines communications minister over pay TV deal
- Trump says he told allies he was 'extremely unhappy' with defense spending, claims 'substantially' upped commitment
- 5 things to know about Tesla's China plans
- Syrian rebels agree to give up Daraa, cradle of 2011 revolt
- Former top UK diplomat Christopher Meyer brutally beaten
- After emergency session of NATO, U.S. President Donald Trump says alliance is 'Very unified, very strong, no problem'
- Afghan officials: Taliban kill at least 15 troops, 4 police
- U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll speak with Russia's Vladimir Putin about election meddling, arms control, Crimea.
- NATO says it is united at end of raucous, divisive summit
- Vivior Closed Financing Round with Private Investors from Europe and The US
- Lithuanian ex-judge in Chicago hopes to halt extradition
- Gilead Receives Approval in Canada for BIKTARVY™ (bictegravir, emtricitabine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the Treatment of HIV-1 Infection
- Garmin® continues leadership in ADS-B by bringing new Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather products to market
- IZEA Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Leading SaaS Influencer Marketing Platform TapInfluence
- Southeastern Grocers Continues to Fight Hunger with More Than 3.6 Million Meals Donated to Feeding America® This Summer 1
- Wellness Co-working Company WORK WELL WIN Opens Greenwich, Connecticut’s First Co-working Location
- EU cuts growth forecasts amid global trade war fears
- UN says Israeli closure will worsen conditions in Gaza
- CareCloud's Breeze Ayuda a Grupos Médicos Conectarse con Pacientes de Habla Hispana
- CareCloud’s Breeze Helps Physician Practices Connect with Spanish-Speaking Patients
- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Subsidiary Prodigy Textiles Signs Agreements for Mulberry Production
- Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
- “Test the Taste”, a Special Event for PKU Patients: Enjoying Food Thanks to APR Innovative Supplementation
- The Latest: Lawyer: Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty
- Tigo lance le nouveau Tigo Access Point (TAP) , dispositif de communication certifié UL pour la plateforme TS4
- Tigo stellt neuen Tigo Access Point (TAP) als UL-zertifiziertes Kommunikationsgerät für Plattform TS4 vor
- Tigo Presenta el Nuevo Tigo Access Point (TAP) Como Dispositivo de Comunicación con Certificación UL para la Plataforma TS4
- French President Macron denies Trump claim that NATO powers agreed to increase defense spending beyond previous targets
- Taiwan ex-President Ma Ying-jeou still faces three legal cases
- Kremlin says new gas pipeline to Germany will help stability
- Macron says Trump 'never at any moment, either in public or in private, threatened to withdraw from NATO'
- Strong 2Q at Delta, but spiraling fuel costs ping outlook
- Japan midfielder Inui gets embassy introduction
- GA-ASI SkyGuardian voltooit eerste trans-Atlantische vlucht van een MALE RPA
- The Latest: France takes in 78 refugees rescued at sea
- “Test the taste”, un evento speciale per i pazienti affetti da PKU: riscoprire il gusto del cibo grazie all’innovativa miscela amminoacidica di APR
- Williams looks to extend Slam finals streak at Wimbledon
- New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom
- Kohler Co. Unveiled as Principal Partner of Manchester United
- Kohler Co. annoncé comme principal partenaire de Manchester United
- Kohler Co. als Hauptpartner von Manchester United vorgestellt
- UK clears 21st Century Fox to buy satellite broadcaster Sky
- Pope pays rare tribute to French cardinal, attends full Mass
- Kohler Co. onthuld als principal partner van Manchester United
- Kohler Co. firma como socio principal del Manchester United
- National Youth Orchestra from the US to make its Taiwan debut
- Kohler Co. é a parceira principal do Manchester United
- Kohler Co. presentato come partner principale del Manchester United
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Semtech and YEAP! Expand LoRa-Based Network in Latin America
- Nintendo Download: Ready for Adventure!
- Citi and Urbanspace Launch Citi Urbanspace Challenge
- bSolo Helps Independent Workers Tackle the Extra “Jobs” of a Soloist Career
- Nintendo Download: Ready for Adventure!
- UK releases long-awaited and already derided Brexit plan
- Pompeo presses Europe to get tough on Iran
- „Test the taste“, eine besondere Veranstaltung für PKU-Patienten: Das Essen genießen dank der innovativen APR- Phe-freie AS-Mischung
- India makes England bat in ODI opener
- The Latest: Ostapenko in Wimbledon semifinal debut vs Kerber
- More4Apps Second Year in the Running for Independent Software Vendor of the Year
- Taiwan education minister-designate vows to settle NTU president dispute
- Putin extends ban on Western food imports
- 30-love Wimbledon semifinals: Nadal-Djokovic, Isner-Anderson
- Poland: Trump's tough talk on NATO good for eastern flank
- Yamalube – eine flüssige Motorkomponente: Glasharfe
- Yamalube - Un componente líquido del motor: Glass Harp
- Yamalube – Um componente líquido do motor: Glass Harp
- Apple Updates MacBook Pro with Faster Performance and New Features for Pros
- Cooper Tire Launches New Starfire Solarus AS™
- Yamalube – Un composant de moteur liquide : La harpe en verre
- US consumer prices rise in June from year ago at fastest pace in 6 years
- Ex-athletes: Creepy people, lewd atmosphere at Ohio State
- US inflation reaches 2.9 percent in June, highest in 6 years
- Source: Russian money for Macedonia protests upset Greece
- Juncker struggles before gala, leaders step in to help
- Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics
- Papa John's says founder resigned as chairman of the board.
- Trump arrives in Great Britain for his first visit as president amid NATO tensions, protests and Brexit turmoil
- Tyler Perry warns his fans about fake Facebook offers
- The Latest: Expert panel praises Belgium's tactical approach
- Sri Lanka-South Africa 1st Test Scores
- More than a dozen books excerpted in romance compilation
- Concord Contract Management Platform Now Available on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace
- Salim Haffar to Join PCI Pharma Services as Chief Executive Officer
- Seoul Semiconductor's LED SunLike Improves Eye Health and Sleep Quality, According to Clinical Study
- Rototest Expands Market Reach in United States with New Sales Partnership with TOYO Corporation
- NSTA and NCTM Select 2018 STEM Teacher Ambassadors
- Phononic’s Industry-First Solid-State Merchandising Freezer Enables High-Traffic Placement of Frozen Goods
- Jeunesse® Founder Wendy Lewis Named Champion of the Year
- Comcast Launches New WiFi Parental Controls Feature
- Bay Ship and Yacht Wins Contract to Build First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel
- Innovid Promotes Digital Marketing Leader Stephanie Geno to Senior Vice President of Marketing
- Poland: A Self-Made Chocolate Maker
- 'Philippines, Province of China' banners spark fury in Manila
- Europol uses soccer World Cup to catch EU's most wanted criminals
- German court allows extradition of former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont
- Mother, daughter killed by boulder that fell off truck
- States brace for abortion fights after Kavanaugh nomination
- Duterte pressed to assert 2016 arbitration victory vs China
- 2 more men charged with murder in Indiana deputy's death
- Bell Leadership Welcomes Ellen Hayon as Manager, Programs and Services, and Promotes Lizzy Lauffer
- Man who said he planned church attack gets nearly 3 years
- US says reunification of youngest migrant children completed, but 46 found ineligible still separated from families
- Join the fun at three ocean festivals along Taiwan’s north coast this summer
- QNB Group : Les Résultats Financiers pour les Six Mois Prenant Fin le 30 Juin 2018
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike leave 1 dead, 3 injured
- Andersen Tax & Legal Debuts in Ecuador
- BigCommerce Appoints Lisa Pearson as Chief Marketing Officer
- Benefit Assist Program Makes Benefit Payouts Faster and Easier for Employees Enrolled in Medical and Supplemental Health Plans
- G&S Business Communications Elevates Agency Executives in Strategic Management Roles
- Benefit Assist Program Makes Benefit Payouts Faster and Easier for Employees Enrolled in Medical and Supplemental Health Plans
- Pricing Analytics Engagement for a Healthcare Retail Client Helped Assess the Impact of Price Differentials on the Overall Market Share| Quantzig
- Famous dive in last France-Croatia World Cup match
- Nurses at Vermont's largest medical center on strike
- Markets Right Now: Technology stocks lead US rebound
- Boston-area commuter trapped between train, platform
- South Sudan lawmakers extend president's term until 2021
- US says all eligible youngest children, families reunited
- WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT
- Iraqis in Basra protest poor services, lack of jobs
- DayOne Baby Hosts Panel Discussion and Product Launch
- Accenture Acquires Kogentix to Help Clients Run Legacy Analytics Applications on Open Source Technologies to Get Ahead of Data Surge
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- American League
- Knightscope Announces Series S Preferred Stock Offering Priced at $8.00 per Share up to $50,000,000
- United Soccer League
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Inaugural 2020 Summer Itineraries for Seven Seas Splendor TM
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- The Latest: Williams starts her 11th Wimbledon semifinal
- New league not trying to replace college football
- Halo Top Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Day by Giving 1,000 Fans Exclusive Early Access to Taste Its Newest Flavor - Peanut Butter & Jelly - Completely FREE
- Halo Top Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Day by Giving 1,000 Fans Exclusive Early Access to Taste Its Newest Flavor - Peanut Butter & Jelly - Completely FREE
- Causeway Hires Mark D. Osterkamp as Head of Global Institutional Sales and Marketing
- 1st test: Sri Lanka 287 all out; Steyn closer to record
- Technology companies lead US stock indexes higher
- Speaker Ryan makes election year pitch for GOP tax law
- Syrian government raises its flag over Daraa, cradle of 2011 uprising, after rebels surrender
- Iranian who served 17-year sentence for spying dies at 86
- SolomonEdwards Appoints New CFO for Next Phase of Growth
- The Latest: Syrian troops raise national flag over Daraa
- Average US mortgage rates edge up; 30-year at 4.53 percent
- Sri Lanka-South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard
- Iranians protest water scarcity, 1 killed by police
- 'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for disabled
- Turkey: Ex-PM made parliament speaker after office abolished
- The Latest: FBI agent in Clinton, Russia probes testifies
- Top Dairy Industry Trends and Its Impact on Dairy Consumption in 2018 | Infiniti Research
- Thieves take 300-pound sculpture in Chicago
- Phil Guy Joins NAB as European Sales Manager
- FPT and Intellinet join forces to deliver “one-stop” Digital Transformation services globally
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Launches First Multiplayer Event: Duelling Club
- Samsung to Open State-of-the-Art Connected Customer Care Center
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Launches First Multiplayer Event: Duelling Club
- Kohler Co. głównym partnerem Manchesteru United
- USOC picks golf executive Sarah Hirshland as CEO
- The Latest: Wiley snaps photos before Emmy noms announcement
- England, Belgium to play for 3rd place at World Cup
- Royal etiquette for the Trumps' visit: Don't kiss the queen
- Bo Burnham explores the awkwardness of 'Eighth Grade'
- Postal worker avoids prison for role in drug shipments
- Ancient 'Iceman' shows signs of a well-balanced last meal
- Millions from anonymous donors to influence Kavanaugh fight
- Gas leak in steel mill kills 6 workers in southern India
- Wimbledon Show Courts Schedule
- O'Rourke's latest fundraising haul more than doubles Cruz's
- Sparse details on Iowa plans that bypass Obama's health law
- Nathaniel Reed, tireless environmental advocate, dies at 84
- McConnell defends Kavanaugh's views on presidential power
- Underdog status suits Croatia perfectly for World Cup final
- The Latest: China seafood importers feel trade dispute pinch
- Moshi Takes on Summer Excursions with Travel Collection
- Moshi Takes on Summer Excursions with Travel Collection
- Moshi Takes on Summer Excursions with Travel Collection
- Wreckage believed to be from 1997 plane crash found
- Republican staffer says Indiana attorney general groped her
- Daniel Martin wins Stage 6 of Tour, Van Avermaet keeps lead
- AP PHOTOS: Summer in host city means ice cream at every turn
- Uber and Venmo Partner to Deliver a New Payment Experience
- Brussels summit: Why NATO needs to change its Afghanistan strategy
- Will India stop treating gays like criminals?
- Cambodian activists fear for the future ahead of national elections
- 1st ODI: Kuldeep gets 6-25 as India restricts England to 268
- US accuses North Korea of illegally smuggling oil products
- Minit Mart Launches GoGo Rewards
- Fowler shoots 64 at Scottish Open on return to Gullane
- Pelosi says Jordan should have known about wrestlers' abuse
- Best time to be an investor? Yes. Best time to invest? Meh.
- John Legend, Bruno Mars, Sara Bareilles get Emmy nods
- $7,500 federal tax credit for Tesla buyers to end Dec. 31
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Germany: Police punch anti-Semitic assault victim by mistake
- There's room for small businesses to compete with Prime Day
- See Where the Future Unfolds at the IBC2018 Leaders’ Forum
- Navitas Life Sciences, a TAKE Solutions Enterprise, has been named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services 2018 Vendor Assessment
- Corvallis man indicted in 2017 death of Russian woman
- A look at NATO and what the alliance does, past and present
- Police: Man recently charged with rape killed 2, wounded 1
- The Latest: Mississippi DA mum on new Till investigation
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Comcast Launches New WiFi Parental Controls Feature
- Pelosi asks what Russia has on Trump, won't promise hearings
- Stunning Pebble Beach, Fred & Fuzzy’s and Little Sister Resort Listed for Sale
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: A potpourri of poultry to reach Chartres
- US service member killed in Afghanistan; 2nd in 6 days
- Sealy & Company Lengthens Reach With Class A Acquisition in Columbus, OH
- A glance at US mortgage rates
- Dems introduce bill to abolish ICE; Ryan calls it crazy
- Police arrest 1 church priest in rape case in India
- TravelCenters of America Begins Retread Tire Production with Grand Opening
- New Nike Live Concept Store Unites Digital and Physical Retail
- Cameroon calls video showing women shot dead propaganda
- Authorities say crane boom collapses, kills Iowa man
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- NATO leaders interpret Trump's verbal lashing on spending
- Egypt orders 15-day detention of news website editor
- Blockchain Nation Las Vegas “The Conference That Matters” to Be Held October 9-10, 2018
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Former model Pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
- West Ham's Carroll and Reid face 3 months out injured
- The Latest: Judges refuses to stay Lithuanian's extradition
- Brazil's Lula found not guilty of obstruction of justice
- UK jury convicts 2 former bankers of bending interest rate
- Lawyer: Suspect in Tulsa-area bomb denied correct medication
- Flooding forces evacuations near waterfalls off Grand Canyon
- Partial list of nominees for annual Primetime Emmy Awards
- Police investigate Brazil's Handball Confederation
- Israeli Supreme Court freezes West Bank village demolition
- CORRECTION Nintendo Download: Ready for Adventure!
- CORRECTION Nintendo Download: Ready for Adventure!
- Croatia has surpassed the great Yugoslav teams of the past
- The Latest: Man accused of mailing explosives not competent
- Un partenariat unique entre Rabobank et FRISS exploite la valeur de la vérification de nom IBAN pour les assureurs dans le but de réduire la fraude
- Metro 1 Development Busca Crear Alianza Estratégica Para Propiedad de Uso Mixto en Lote Clave en el Downtown de Miami
- Mickelson says he will try to act better on golf course
- Trump tweets 'very nice note' from North Korea's Kim Jong Un
- Death penalty sought against man in Lincoln woman's death
- Lehigh Hanson Announces Modernization of Its Lehigh Cement Company Plant in Mitchell, Ind.
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Judge finds man accused of mailing explosives incompetent
- Croatia, STATS’ First World Cup Team Customer with STATS Edge™, Goes on Historic Run to Final
- Interpol: Raids in 36 countries yield $25M in fake goods
- White House taps economic aide for legislative post
- US budget deficit totals $74.9 billion in June
- Factory worker gets caught in metal cutting machine, dies
- Court agrees to review decision to reopen 'Serial' case
- Fast-food chains agree to end 'no-poaching' policies
- Controversial shopping mall partly collapses in Mexico City
- FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages
- IMF defends Haiti fuel price hikes that sparked unrest
- Hungary's Ferencvaros, Jewish leaders remember heroic coach
- Blockchain-based Adents NovaTrack Issues Token to Standardize Access to Comprehensive Supply Chain Traceability
- Thousands rally in Ohio for solution to pension crisis
- Van Basten critical of Neymar's World Cup theatrics
- India beats England in 1st ODI by 8 wickets
- England vs India 1st ODI Scoreboard
- New Jersey businesses get $16M in sports bets in 1st 2 weeks
- ICE: Immigration detainee's death appears to be suicide
- WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at what's ahead at the World Cup
- Dutch soccer great Van Basten rejects Putin meeting concerns
- US watchdog criticizes FAA oversight of American Airlines
- Watchdog says Education Dept. stonewalls student loan suit
- Mother gives differing accounts about night 2 girls died
- Pressed by IMF, Ukraine expands anti-corruption court
- Intel Editorial: Intel to Acquire eASIC – Adding to Its Programmable Solutions Talent and Capabilities
- The Latest: Evacuated hiker recounts flash flood at falls
- Oakland to pay $2.2M to former Black Panther leader who sued
- Analog Devices Breaks Ground on New Global Headquarters in Wilmington, MA
- Villanova campus ministry official charged with child porn
- Brazil Approves AerSafe for Airbus 321 Aircraft to Comply with Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction Rule
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Bourdain gets posthumous Emmy noms for 'Parts Unknown'
- Young and united, England looks good as a title contender
- Lista de nominados a los Premios Emmy
- UN chief says 'good possibilities' for US-North Korea talks
- Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters
- BizVibe Announces Their List of Top 10 Oil Producing Countries in 2018
- Subcontractor 'on site' ahead of fatal Wisconsin blast
- Croatia coach Dalic traveled hard path to World Cup final
- Wimbledon glance: Nadal, Djokovic to renew rivalry in semis
- DHL, Official Logistics Partner to Formula E, Offers New Yorkers Free Zero-Emission Rides to Promote Sustainability
- Blackhawks unload Hossa's contract in trade with Coyotes
- BC-GLF--Scottish Open Scores
- Clear Eyes® Announces National Partnership with Dress for Success® Worldwide to Enhance ‘My Shining Moments’ Campaign
- Donate to Cynthia Nixon campaign for NY governor, win a bong
- The Latest: Legal fight brewing over California beach access
- Paris to have 12,000 police officers out for big weekend
- Report: SEC probes Facebook privacy issues
- Secret Service guides schools on assessing student threat
- Kansas officials seek altered US flag's removal from museum
- Television academy: thumbs down on the latest reboots
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- The Latest: Subcontractor in vicinity of Wisconsin explosion
- Cathleen Benko Joins NIKE, Inc. Board of Directors
- Stars react to nominations for the 70th Emmy Awards
- Global Butyl Acetate Market 2018-2022| High Demand from Developing Countries to Boost Growth| Technavio
- Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2018-2022| Improvement in Warehouse Operational Efficiency to Boost Growth| Technavio
- Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market 2018-2022|Increasing Use of CPE in the 3D Printing Sector to Boost Growth| Technavio
- Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2018-2022|10% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio
- Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market 2018-2022| Adoption of Eco-friendly Vehicles to Boost Growth| Technavio
- Fed Chair Powell says economy in 'good place' at moment
- Police had previously responded to Bills star's home
- Global Leather Goods Market 2018-2022| Technological Advances in Manufacture of Leather Goods to Boost Growth| Technavio
- Kavanaugh's women law clerks hail Court pick as 'advocate'
- Experienced M&A and Corporate Governance Lawyer Troy Keller Joins Dorsey in Salt Lake City
- Global Construction Machinery Market 2018-2022| Rising Trend of Skyscrapers to Boost Growth| Technavio
- The Department of Justice says it is appealing the court ruling that paved the way for AT&T's merger with Time Warner
- Global Duty-free Retailing Market 2018-2022|High Growth Rate in Developing Regions| Technavio
- Ski area developers to pay in immigrant investor fraud case
- Global Set-Top-Box Market 2018-2022 | Development of Integrated STBs to Promote Growth | Technavio
- Global Footwear Market 2018-2022| Product Innovation and Differentiation to Drive Market Growth| Technavio
- The Open returns to the nasty links of Carnoustie
- Rio city council votes against opening impeachment of mayor
- Paul Tracy has no taste for 'vanilla' IndyCar racing
- Lawsuit: Police urged paramedics to sedate Minnesota man
- CA and Commerce Bancshares jump; L Brands tumbles
- Navitas Life Sciences, une entreprise TAKE Solutions, a été désignée par l'IDC MarketScape comme un chef de file dans son évaluation mondiale 2018 des distributeurs de services d'externalisation et de R&D des sciences de la vie
- Final defendant in videotaped beating case pleads guilty
- Facts and figures for the British Open golf championship
- New UN panel to make proposals to ensure safe digital future
- Trump DOJ appealing judge's OK of AT&T-Time Warner merger
- Coretek Services recognized as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider
- Feinstein fights to deny Democratic rival official party nod
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Consumer group sues Ben & Jerry's over eco-friendly claims
- Dorsey Attorney Cody Wamsley Becomes Certified Information Systems Security Professional
- 20-year-old gets life terms for torturing, killing 2 kids
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Mexican consul says Texas sheriff defends stops in meeting
- Baby Braves looking to shake out of midseason swoon
- $550 million awarded in lawsuit linking cancer, baby powder
- Business Highlights
- A look at 10 contenders for the British Open
- American League
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- The Latest: Ski resort president cites lack of oversight
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- The Latest: Indiana AG says accuser coordinated her story
- Canha's two-run single helps A's rally past Astros 6-4
- NFL, American Cancer Society award $3.2 million in grants
- AP Was There: 2 men acquitted of murder in Emmett Till case
- FANTASY PLAYS: Prospects for QBs, plus LeBron hooping in LA
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- The dark side of Croatia's World Cup success
- House passes US intelligence bill
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- British Open: A hole-by-hole look at Carnoustie
- Kansas water park plans to tear down slide on which boy died
- Medicare proposes to pay docs for analyzing texted photos
- Ex-official sentenced in $1M mental health clinic fraud
- AP sources: Army chooses Austin for new Futures Command HQ
- List equals course record to lead Scottish Open by 1
- Facts and figures about the 70th Emmy Awards nominations
- The Latest: Trump says May's plan wrecks Brexit, US deals
- National League
- Jury convicts key players in Buffalo Billion corruption case
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Perry, Small share 1-stroke lead at Senior Players
- World’s Tallest Pendulum Ride, CraZanity, Debuts at Six Flags Magic Mountain
- Victims fly to California to see accused serial killer
- The Latest: ACLU eyes date to reunify kids, deported parents
- Stinky 'corpse flower' in full bloom at Michigan garden
- Story homers as Rockies beat Diamondbacks 5-1
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- The Latest: GOP leaders want House vote on abolishing ICE
- Apple Launches New Clean Energy Fund in China
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Mistrial declared at neo-Nazi's murder trial in Phoenix
- The Latest: Jury awards nearly $4.7 billion in powder case
- Appeals court decision makes it hard to sue TSA screeners
- Last Alaska Blockbusters set to close, leaving 1 store in US
- Man charged with hate crime over Puerto Rican shirt incident
- Ekman-Larsson poised to lead Coyotes into the future
- UN: Migrants are 3 percent of population, 10 percent of GDP
- Grief, hope over news that Emmett Till case reopened
- Oakland stays hot, takes 3 of 4 from Houston
- Suwannapura leads after first round at LPGA Marathon Classic
- Elaine Crosby leads inaugural US Senior Women's Open
- Explosion rocks chemicals factory near Cairo's airport
- 5 takeaways from FBI agent's explosive congressional hearing
- Wake counting on 5-star freshman Jaylen Hoard
- China's official Xinhua News Agency says blast in industrial park in southwestern province kills 19 people, injures 12
- UN to vote on arms embargo and new sanctions on South Sudan
- Industrial park blast kills 19, hurts 12 in southwest China
- Wheatcroft shoots 9-under for 1-stroke lead in Quad Cities
- Metal Shark and ASV Global Introduce Sharktech Autonomous Vessels
- Officials: Mexican crossed illegally from Canada into Maine
- US court approves extradition of Lithuanian ex-judge Neringa Venckiene
- Immigration among topics Bush, Clinton mention to scholars
- American League
- National League
- Chilean priest accused of sexually abusing minors arrested
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Alfaro's 3 RBIs carry 1st-place Phillies past Orioles 5-4
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- US firm: Chinese hackers infiltrate Cambodia ahead of polls
- Navitas Life Sciences, ein TAKE Solutions-Unternehmen, als „Leader“ in IDC MarketScape-Untersuchung „Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services 2018 Vendor Assessment“ bewertet
- 'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Results
- Commerce secretary tells ethics office he will sell equities
- Taiwan renews visa-free entry program for Philippines, Thailand and Brunei
- National League
- National League
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Scherzer, HRs by Rendon, Harper lead Nationals over Mets 5-4
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Taillon, Mercer shine in Pirates' 6-3 win over Brewers
- American League
- Taiwan’s New Kinpo Group names Philippines its southeast Asia manufacturing hub
- 19 dead in explosion at chemical factory in Sichuan, China
- West Indies in control of second test vs Bangladesh
- BC-GLF--John Deere Classic Scores
- Yankees score twice in 8th off Kluber, top Indians 7-4
- BC-GLF--US Senior Women's Open Scores
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- American League
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Betts' slam leads Red Sox past Blue Jays 6-4 for 10th in row
- China's June trade with North Korea down by half
- Taiwanese films to be featured at LA LGBTQ film festival
- Meeting about Minneapolis police shooting ends abruptly
- China says it's working closely with US on North Korea nukes
- Shu Lea Cheang to represent Taiwan at 2019 Venice Biennale
- No longer cesspool: Boracay to reopen to tourists on Oct. 26
- Pakistan readies for disgraced ex-PM Sharif's return from UK
- Today in History
- UN to vote on arms embargo and new sanctions on South Sudan
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Vietnam to try American for disturbing order in protests
- Kids fleeing Venezuela left hungry, sick and even abandoned
- Illinois, Iowa officials look into rise in parasitic illness
- MetLife Selects Lucep as Winner of collab 3.0 EMEA
- Georgia GOP governor's debate focuses on secret recording
- Hearing on Russia probe devolves into shouting match
- 'It keeps us safe': An NYC bathroom set up to stem overdoses
- 5 takeaways from FBI agent's explosive congressional hearing
- China's trade grows in June despite tensions with Washington
- Dartmouth hosting conference on race featuring Cornel West
- Push by liberal Democrats' to abolish ICE delights GOP
- Trump brings his chaotic road show to England
- US, South Korea hold ceremony to return home war remains
- US Senators make final push to ban ZTE with NDAA amendment
- Papuan leaders protest Indonesian attack on village
- Pompeo travels to Mexico to meet new leftist president-elect
- Man falls to his death from Tainan HSR station, 1st of its kind in Taiwan history
- Former Iowa Gov. Ray's legacy contrasts with modern GOP
- Toyoda Gosei Enhances Technical Development Operations in India
- American League
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- CR7 ice-cream and pizza: Ronaldo mania is in full swing
- Louisiana's whooping crane comeback: 5 chicks this year
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- AP source: Nets trade Jeremy Lin to Hawks
- American League
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Gibson, Twins top Rays 5-1 in rain-delayed series opener
- Nintendo News: Nintendo Celebrates the Sights and Sounds of Octopath Traveler, Now Available on Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo News: Nintendo Celebrates the Sights and Sounds of Octopath Traveler, Now Available on Nintendo Switch
- Stripling, Dodgers beat Ross, Padres 3-2 to take 3 of 4
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Pujols hits 630th HR, ties Griffey for 6th; Angels rout M's
- Radicals, extremists campaign ahead of Pakistan elections
- Analysis: Iran role in Syria key item at Trump-Putin summit
- Lin Chia-ying the 1st Taiwanese composer recognized by Royal Philharmonic Society
- Benches, trees, caves provide respite in Arizona flood
- Analysis: Iran role in Syria key item at Trump-Putin summit
- Photo of the Day: Chiang Kai-shek Memorial glows at night in Taipei
- In Russia: BeautyCam Showing the World that "EVERY SKIN COLOR IS BEAUTIFUL"
- Eritrea leader visits Ethiopia on Saturday in historic thaw
- 1 gored, 3 bruised while running with bulls in Pamplona
- Mainland Affairs Council calls on China to release Taiwanese democracy advocate, improve human rights
- The Latest: Bomb explodes near Pakistan pol's election rally
- Emmy diversity gets a boost from Ricky Martin, Issa Rae
- China: Multiple deaths in chemical plant blast
- KMT is still Taiwan’s wealthiest political party
- Airstrike on area held by IS in eastern Syria kills 28
- Asian shares mostly higher; Japan's Nikkei up on weaker yen
- Moon presses Trump, Kim for breakthrough in nuclear talks
- US-China trade war will help reduce Taiwan's reliance on China: economist
- 1st test: South Africa 86-6 in reply to Sri Lanka's 287
- Zimbabwe wins toss, to field against Pakistan in 1st ODI
- Insurgents kill 2 Indian paramilitary soldiers in Kashmir
- Egypt court sentences 37 over illicit human organ trade
- Demonstrators plan to mock trump with giant balloon
- Former Taiwan Vice President meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping
- Trump endorses Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz during European trip
- Official: 10 civilians killed in Afghan army operation
- American League
- National League
- Foreigners banned from Australian parliament internships over Chinese spy worries
- Trump's barbed comments upset British hosts
- The Latest: Trump courting controversy during European trip
- French policeman detained after beating inmate on video
- Why the risk of Chinese cyber attacks could affect everyone in Taiwan
- Taiwan calls on China to accept reality and respect Taiwanese public opinion
- Boys meant to stay 1 hour in cave, but floods trapped them
- Reports: Germany deports former bin Laden bodyguard
- Algeria halts migrant expulsions to Sahara after outrage
- Widow of Chinese Nobel laureate unlikely to attend memorial
- AirAsia begins new flight route between Clark, Philippines and Taiwan
- Turkey to sell 30 attack helicopters to Pakistan
- Opposition storms Zimbabwe police post amid early voting
- pi-top Closes $16 Million Funding Round
- Contactless Technology Powers Fifty Percent of Purchases at 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™
- Contactless Technology Powers Fifty Percent of Purchases at 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™
- Trump flaunts letter from Kim Jong Un as evidence of N. Korea progress
- Cash vans targeted in brazen heists in South Africa
- France plans new counterterrorism units, as threat persists
- Chelsea says manager Antonio Conte has left the English Premier League club
- 2018 Taiwan Gourmet Month to satisfy your taste buds with ‘seafood congee’ feast!
- Chelsea fires manager Antonio Conte after 2 years in charge
- Jailed Ukrainian filmmaker's mother asks Putin to pardon him
- Egypt state media says blast near Cairo airport injures 12
- UK pound falls, politicians reel after Trump broadside
- Chiefs beat Hurricanes 28-24 in Super Rugby
- Malaysian billionaire enters Taiwan wind energy sector with new joint venture
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Italy: Migrants disembark coast guard ship following reports of earlier conflict
- Vote on the winner of the Taiwan News World Cup Photo Contest
- Separatists hit Cameroon defense minister's convoy, 10 dead
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 7/16/2018
- 6 Off the Beaten Path Destinations in Taiwan
- The Latest: Baby Donald blimp flies over London amid protest
- Islamic State group claims attack on Saudi prison guards
- Top official says Tehran has no intention of leaving Syria
- Cameroon's president, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, to run again in October election
- Southampton sign Denmark defender Vestergaard
- Applying to hire foreign workers to go fully online: Taiwan MOL
- The Latest: Cameroon's president says he will run again
- Greece faces delay in major rescue loan payout
- Iceberg 4 miles long breaks off from Greenland glacier
- South Africa unveils new telescope aimed at galaxies
- JPMorgan's profits rise 18 percent, helped by lower taxes
- FIFA invites rescued Thai boys to London awards event
- Indonesia's Aceh carries out public canings despite pledge
- Four Noteworthy Predictions of Market Research Trends in 2018 - Infiniti Research
- Greek court rules to extradite cybercrime suspect to France
- Nadal-Djokovic, Isner-Anderson in Wimbledon men's semifinals
- Rescued migrants questioned in Sicily about alleged threats
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- In 4th event of return, Serena in Wimbledon final vs. Kerber
- 7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid, official says; 'a complete disaster'
- 7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official
- Arkansas man gets life in prison for mutilation, rape
- Taiwanese-American cellist Judy Kang performs with Celine Dion
- A day after arrest, Stormy Daniels dances but doesn't touch
- Citigroup Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. Names Doug Shulman President and Chief Executive Officer
- Five Best Practices for Effective Patient Engagement in the Healthcare Industry - A Quantzig Whitepaper
- Melania Trump meets children and vets, bowls in London
- Bullish Sentiment Bucked Back from Two-Year Low, According to E*TRADE Study
- The Latest: FIFA says World Cup can ease tensions over Qatar
- Column: Deschamps poised to make coaching history for France
- The Latest: Men's Wimbledon semifinals underway
- Sheriff: 2 kids among dead in Houston-area murder-suicide
- Man sought in deaths of 3 in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin
- Wells Fargo 2Q earnings fall, revenue rises
- Israel says it fires Patriot missile at unmanned aircraft approaching its border from Syria, second time this week
- Citigroup 2Q earnings rise as revenue increases
- The Latest: Turkish coast guard rescues 34 stranded migrants
- Israel fires missile at second drone from Syria this week
- Erdogan renews promise for strong Turkish economy by 2023
- Truck driver charged in deaths of 2 women killed by boulder
- Mandarin Oriental Taipei presents ‘parfait’ weekend afternoon tea
- Nissan recalls about 105K cars to replace Takata air bags
- Aziyo Partners with SurGenTec for Minimally Invasive Bone Graft Delivery
- This National French Fry Day, ORE-IDA Introduces Potato Pay, the Future of Mealtime Bribery
- Defiant former PM Nawaz Sharif faces jail upon Pakistan return
- Berlin's famous bear statues appear in Riga
- Vaping Air China co-pilot causes plane to plunge 25,000 feet
- London protests against Donald Trump kick off with 'Trump baby' blimp
- Best Practices to Boost Employee Engagement With Employee Intelligence | Infiniti Research
- After criticism of May over Brexit, President Trump says however UK leaves EU 'is ok with me'
- Continuum Clinical Named an MM&M Top 100 Agency for 2018
- Houston woman sentenced for trying to sell daughter for sex
- AP Source: Papa John's plans to pull founder John Schnatter's image from marketing after reports he used a racial slur
- APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder from marketing
- Broward Health North Names Kim Braxl Cole New Chief Financial Officer
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Industrial Floor Scrubber Procurement Report: Pricing Trends and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Pilot dies when 1936 biplane crashes in North Texas
- Groups sue North Dakota over oil refinery near national park
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- Inspector general finds at least $341,000 wasted on travel by Trump's ousted health secretary Tom Price
- Taiwan wins 10 golds at 2018 Computer Olympiad
- Agency watchdog slams ex-HHS chief Price on costly travel
- Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 201 runs in 1st ODI
- Suspect in Azerbaijan police stabbing killed during arrest
- Nick Lowe rediscovers his roots thanks to Los Straitjackets
- Passenger train derails near Egypt's Giza, scores injured
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st ODI Scoreboard
- Laboratory Centrifuges Procurement Report: Market Trends and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
- American League
- National League
- Blessed be the fruit: 'Handmaid's Tale' reaps 20 Emmy nods
- Roy Moore says he's among political figures duped by TV show
- Shaky results from Wells Fargo and other banks hit US stocks
- Thrive Senior Living Shakes up Industry with ‘Playing Favorites’ Brand Campaign
- EPA aide: Scrutiny of 'politically charged' records requests
- Corbin Advisors Finds Industrial Investor Sentiment Upbeat Amid Bullish Executive Tone and Expectations for Strong Organic Growth
- 14-year-old boy shot to death by gun hidden beneath mattress
- 'Downton Abbey' movie to shoot this summer
- Pakistan crushes Zimbabwe by 201 runs in 1st ODI
- Death toll in bombing at election rally in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan soars to 65, says provincial minister
- Feed Enzymes Procurement Report: Sourcing and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
- The Latest: Scrutiny of 'politically charged' FOIA requests
- Food Enzymes Procurement Report: Sourcing and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Federal Reserve projects further gradual hikes in key rate
- Hlavním partnerem týmu Manchester United se stala společnost Kohler Co.
- A Kohler Co. lesz a Manchester United fő szponzora
- Mexico officials: roof garden may have caused mall collapse
- UK: Man gets life in prison for promoting Prince George plot
- Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration
- US expected to become world's top oil producer next year
- Paints and Coatings Procurement Report: Market Trends and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
- British Open trivia quiz
- Federal Reserve projects further gradual hikes in key rate
- Mixed emotions in Balkans over Croatia's World Cup success
- Conservative states balk at voter-approved medical marijuana
- 60 Nigerians brought to Russia for World Cup ask for help
- Oklahoma town doubles in population for Woody Guthrie fest
- Police respond to attempted suicide by death row inmate
- Ex-rebels summoned to Colombia peace tribunal on kidnappings
- Chillers Procurement Report: Supply Market Trends and Sourcing Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Aircraft carrying disgraced prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter arrives in Pakistan: local media says
- UN votes to cut UN-AU force in Sudan's Darfur region in half
- Lincoln Financial Group’s Randal Freitag Recieves 2018 CFO of the Year Award from Philadelphia Business Journal
- France to deploy 110,000 police for the Bastille Day, World Cup finals
- Jean-Claude Juncker: Germany has EU president's back despite NATO stumbling
- Sieren's China: Berlin and Beijing side by side
- Vive la France!
- Opinion: Donald Trump's coordinated assault on Theresa May's Brexit plans
- OneDigital Health and Benefits Acquires Beneflex Insurance Services
- Report: Ex-Trump lawyer often in touch with drug firm execs
- 12 Russian intelligence officers indicted for hacking in 2016 US presidential election
- Brazil files charges against former executive of U.S company
- British police say they think they have found bottle that was source of couple's nerve agent poisoning
- UK police confirm source of Novichok poisoning
- 12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election
- Groenewegen wins longest stage of Tour de France in sprint
- Pakistan accountability officials arrest ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam to serve jail sentence
- Farah banned and fined for facilitating betting offence
- The Latest: DOJ: Russians stole info on 500,000 US voters
- New Survey on Gender Inequality in STEM Education Underscores Critical Need for Learning and Mentorship Opportunities to Prepare Young Women for the 21st Century Workforce
- AP PHOTOS: Humor, irreverence in UK anti-Trump signs
- Review: Cowboy Junkies' 'All That Reckoning' instantly great
- Eversource Confirms Full Terms of Revised Superior Proposal to Connecticut Water
- Oklahoma Medicaid approved for drug pricing experiment
- Palestinians say teenager killed in Gaza border violence
- FANTASY PLAYS: All-Star break a perfect time to reassess
- The Latest: Pompeo arrives at Mexican presidential residence
- Arizona man arrested after trying to pull over troopers
- Texas tough: Injured Craddock soldiers on at Tour de France
- Registration Now Open for 7th Annual Intellisight Conference August 14-15
- Registration Now Open for 7th Annual Intellisight Conference August 14-15
- Marc-Andre Fleury inks 3-year extension with Knights
- The Latest: U of Louisville stadium removes Papa John's name
- New Army command aims to help counter China, Russia threats
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- All-Star Game a celebration of baseball in Washington
- Trump pays tribute to Churchill amid strains on US-UK ties
- Afghan man shot dead in German city of Hamburg
- Corporations market at World Cup despite absence of US
- The Latest: Trump's tea with queen runs 17 minutes long
- Sheriff: Man was working on crane boom when it killed him
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Macaroons in Macron's birthplace
- Southgate and Martinez tackle a game no one wants to play
- 8 MS-13 gang members in US illegally indicted in Texas
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Despite off-field chaos, limited resources, Croatia in final
- Technavio: FIFA World Cup 2018 Kicks Off the Demand for Sports Footwear
- Apple Supports Malala Fund Expansion in Latin America
- Woman attacked for wearing Puerto Rican shirt speaks out
- Finland: Trump-Putin summit to be at presidential palace
- After Trump's tumult, time for tea with the queen
- Kremlin says Iranian presence in Syria high on summit agenda
- Christine Noestlinger, Austrian children's book author, dies
- LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
- U.S. FDA Approves XTANDI® (enzalutamide) for the Treatment of Men with Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)
- Metro 1 Development Busca Asociación Conjunta para el Desarrollo de Propiedad de Uso Mixto en Lote Clave en el Downtown de Miami
- Georgia authorities looking into immigration detainee death
- Trump attacks CNN, NBC and British paper in news conference
- Kevin Anderson beats John Isner 26-24 in 5th set to reach Wimbledon final
- Ex-employee criticizes investigation into top Globe editor
- Scarlett Johansson pulls out of trans drama after backlash
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Awkward timing for Russia probe indictments
- Coast Guard Academy to offer new major in cyber systems
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- 2 sentenced in murder of Chinese grad student in Los Angeles
- Record-breaker Rock leads Scottish Open, eyes Carnoustie
- The Latest: FOP denies politics affected porn actress arrest
- Global Turbinado Sugar Market 2018-2022 | High Demand for Healthier Alternative to White Sugar | Technavio
- Judge: No class-action status for ex-NHLer concussion case
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Mbappe, France to face Modric, Croatia for World Cup title
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- A capsule look at the France-Croatia World Cup final
- Judge weighs oversight ahead of deadline to reunite families
- 25 years after losing spot to Woods, Armour to play Open
- Pakistani official says death toll from suicide bombing at election rally has jumped to 128
- Mayor says 'heart is broken' as house fire kills 2 children
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer skyrockets to chief Trump critic
- Intel official: Cyber threat warnings 'blinking red'
- The Latest: Ex- Arizona sheriff Arpaio duped by Baron Cohen
- Swiss World Cup forward Shaqiri leaves Stoke for Liverpool
- Woman charged with hacking Selena Gomez's email
- Wife of late UAW official sentenced in corruption probe
- Purdue to launch autonomous vehicle innovation center
- Global Generic Drugs Market 2018-2022| Availability of Low-cost Alternatives to Promote Growth| Technavio
- Global Commercial HVAC Market 2018-2022| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
- Global Renal Anemia Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 | Market Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio
- Former UNC player Jalek Felton to play overseas this season
- Global Open Deck Transportation Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of Big Data to Boost Growth | Technavio
- Global Packaging Market for the E-commerce Sector 2018-2022| Rising Internet Penetration to Drive Growth| Technavio
- Romania leader worried about critical report on law changes
- 1-year-old separated from dad will return to Honduras soon
- Acrimony, insults and a Congress endlessly split over Trump
- Congo's acquitted ex-VP to run in presidential election
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Orchard Terrace in Ceres
- KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Orchard Terrace in Ceres
- 7 Nigerians charged in alleged dating site scheme
- Global Automotive Subscription Services Market 2018-2022| Subscription Model for Fleet to Promote Growth| Technavio
- McDonald's removing salads from 3,000 stores after illness
- German poll finds most doubt US as reliable security partner
- Global Spectrum Analyzer Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Telecom Subscriber Base to Promote Growth | Technavio
- BC-US--Index, US
- UN elects Iceland to replace US on Human Rights Council
- Wells Fargo and AT&T slide while Walmart and Terex climb
- Tour de France Results
- Tour de France Stages
- BC-GLF--Scottish Open Scores
- Fan support has dwindled at Toronto IndyCar race
- Global Robotic Fruit Picker Market 2018-2022 | 98% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
- The Latest: Floods force hundreds to reschedule camping trip
- Wimbledon Show Courts Schedule
- Commerce's Ross selling stock in response to ethics concerns
- Long hidden hackers unmasked by US special counsel
- US agency urges automakers to speed up Takata recalls
- Man pleads guilty to shooting US diplomat in Mexico
- Officials: Russian bought firm used in Maryland elections
- Semenya clocks fastest time of year over 1,000 meters
- FDA OKs 1st drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack
- Over 190 countries agree on global compact on safe migration
- Isner, Anderson agree: Wimbledon needs 5th-set tiebreaker
- Report: TSA missed inspections of Cuba-US carriers
- Parel grabs 1-stroke lead in second round of Senior Players
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Erdogan mulls lifting Turkey's state of emergency
- Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig
- Police identify source of deadly Novichok nerve agent in UK deaths
- Strait of Gibraltar: Holiday resorts plagued by drug dealing, human traffickers
- Donald Trump and Theresa May commit to free trade agreement, dismiss tabloid interview
- Business Highlights
- Microsoft raises alarms about face recognition
- Was Russia listening? Democrat hack followed Trump speech
- The clash: World Cup, Wimbledon men's finals could overlap
- Miami commissioners delay vote on Beckham soccer deal
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Holder puts West Indies firmly on top vs Bangladesh
- The Latest: Judge to keep close eye on family reunifications
- TransCanada to move materials, prep sites for Keystone XL
- Rights group questions DEA exploit of encrypted cellphones
- WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at what's ahead at the World Cup
- Nadal-Djokovic match suspended at Wimbledon after 3rd set
- Ex-Nebraska Rep. Ashford says Russian agents hacked emails
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- 5 takeaways from the Russian election hacking indictment
- Henderson, Hedwall share lead at Marathon Classic
- Wimbledon glance: Williams faces Kerber in final
- Laura Davies, Trish Johnson share US Senior Women's lead
- Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who said players raped her
- Dodgers' Chase Utley to retire at season's end for family
- Lithuanian asks appeals court to reverse extradition ruling
- Crowdfunded archaeology: 'Dig Hill 80' explores the WWI Ypres Salient battlefield
- Consolation play ends NBA Summer League for losers' bracket
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Angels' Pujols has injection in knee, goes on DL
- Kim takes 4-shot lead at weather-delayed John Deere Classic
- US opens new Army command aimed at countering China, Russia threats
- Nets acquire Faried, Arthur from Nuggets
- National League
- Tate Modern shows 130 piece exhibition in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Altherr, Arrieta help Phillies past Marlins, 2-0
- 7 immigrant children reunited with their mothers in New York
- 132 die in Pakistan election violence ahead of Sharif return
- National League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Bell's 4 hits send Pirates over Brewers 7-3
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Remains found in Texas are those of 2 missing Puerto Ricans
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- American League
- National League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Syndergaard wins in return from DL as Mets top Nationals 4-2
- Rua's HR in 7th leads Rangers to 5-4 win over Orioles
- Taiwan’s Top Caves
- American League
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Bieber pitches into 8th, Indians hang on to beat Yankees 6-5
- National League
- Ahmed breaks tie in 7th as Diamondbacks top Braves 2-1
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Pacquiao, Matthysse make weight for welterweight title fight
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- American League
- Blue Jays win 13-7, snap Red Sox win streak at 10 games
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Keuchel, Bregman lead Astros over Tigers 3-0
- BC-GLF--US Senior Women's Open Scores
- Tsai receives PARLACEN delegation, pledges to strengthen Taiwan-Central America ties
- Syndergaard wins for Mets in return from disabled list
- NASCAR XFINITY-Alsco 300 Results
- National League
- American League
- Gennett, Herrera homer to lead Reds past Cardinals, 9-1
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Violence flares as Israel strikes Gaza, Hamas fires rockets
- Mauer homers, drives in four as Twins outlast Rays 11-8
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Garcia gets 3 hits as White Sox beat Royals 9-6
- American League
- Today in History
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Ryanair flight makes emergency landing near Frankfurt
- Violence continues in Nicaragua as OAS leaders seek solution
- American League
- National League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Story homers, drives in 4 as Rockies beat Mariners 10-7
- Indictment ties Russian government to election hacking
- Russia hack of Democrat followed Trump speech
- Taiwan's Apache attack helicopters to be commissioned Tuesday: MND
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- 5 takeaways from the Russian election hacking indictment
- Partisan divide on full display in hearing on Russia probe
- Mueller probe IDs long-hidden hackers
- Kontaktlose Technologie wird beim FIFA World Cup Russia™ 2018 für 50 Prozent der Einkäufe genutzt
- Kontaktlose Technologie wird beim FIFA World Cup Russia™ 2018 für 50 Prozent der Einkäufe genutzt
- Tecnologia sem contato potencializa 50% das compras na Copa do Mundo da FIFA™ 2018
- Tecnologia sem contato potencializa 50% das compras na Copa do Mundo da FIFA™ 2018
- Trump back in Scotland ahead of Putin talks
- La technologie sans contact alimente cinquante pour cent des achats à la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Russie 2018™
- La technologie sans contact alimente cinquante pour cent des achats à la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Russie 2018™
- El 50 % de las Compras Realizadas en la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Rusia 2018™ Se Realiza con Tecnología sin Contacto
- El 50 % de las Compras Realizadas en la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Rusia 2018™ Se Realiza con Tecnología sin Contacto
- Army ponders changes after insider attack in Afghanistan
- As Supreme Court battle roils DC, suburban voters shrug
- Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101
- Despite detente, sanctions on North Korea fan TB epidemic
- Taiwan Excellence products showcased in Tokyo
- Despite detente, sanctions on North Korea fan TB epidemic
- Monument honoring Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo unveiled in Taipei
- Sharif in custody as 132 die in Pakistan election violence
- American League
- National League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Muncy homers, singles in go-ahead run; Dodgers top Angels
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Giants slow A's roll with 7-1 win in Bay Bridge Series
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- American League
- National League
- Rizzo, Baez come up big late to give Cubs 5-4 win vs Padres
- Typhoon Son Tinh likely to emerge on Monday: Taiwan forecasters
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Syria's uprooted adapt to coexisting on the margins
- Taipei City closes pool after falling ceiling hits woman
- Long wait for Markakis ends with first All-Star selection
- Billups discusses front office ambitions, Pistons' future
- Steyn equals South African record for most test wickets
- 6 people injured in fastest San Fermin bull run of the year
- Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard
- Eritrea's president arrives in Ethiopia for 1st visit in 22 years amid dramatic diplomatic thaw
- Eritrea's leader visits Ethiopia as dramatic thaw continues
- Refugees in Greece find sanctuary in football
- In new video, boys crave food, wait to go home next week
- LEADING OFF: Utley retirement tour, Gray back from minors
- State election officials in US meet amid security concerns
- French military parades for Bastille Day, gets budget boost
- Afghan official says insurgents kill 11 soldiers in west
- South Africa set 352 runs to win 1st test against Sri Lanka
- Taiwan Cabinet spokeswoman-designate convicted of drunk driving: reports
- Highlanders beat Rebels 43-37 in Super Rugby
- AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
- American League
- National League
- Kaohsiung, Taiwan begins major crack down on illegal rentals
- Chelsea hires Maurizio Sarri as its manager on 3-year contract
- NTCRI preserves and promotes Taiwan’s vibrant handicraft traditions
- Outgoing AIT director leaves Taiwan
- Chelsea hires Sarri as manager, replacing fired Conte
- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen praises pension reform
- 2 large blasts followed by gunfire heard near presidential palace in Somalia's capital
- Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Result
- 2 blasts, gunfire heard near Somalia's presidential palace
- French police motorcycles crash during Bastille Day parade
- Rouhani: Iran continuing relations with world despite US
- 33 passengers treated after pressure drop on Ryanair flight
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - July 14
- Explosive devices thrown at ex-Sinn Fein leader's home
- England opts to bat vs India in 2nd ODI; teams unchanged
- UK police search for paraglider who flew over Trump resort
- German authorities question Opel over diesel vehicles
- Xi reveals 'four reasons' he is confident China-Taiwan ties will improve
- Italy transfers migrants off ship, but refuses them entry
- German town to hold lottery for coveted graveyard plots
- Technavio: 2018 FIFA World Cup - The Winning Industries
- Archaeologists in Egypt discover mummification worskshop
- UN official: Algerian migrant expulsions resume in desert
- 10 months after having baby, Williams in Wimbledon final
- Croatia captain Modric says war made people, team resilient
- Cuba to reshape government with new constitution
- The Latest: Israeli media report renewed bombing in Gaza
- Tracking bobcats: Researchers need help finding GPS collars
- Jorginho follows Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli
- Lamborghini driver in Taipei accident attends memorial service for victim
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- The Latest: Thousands in anti-Trump march in Scottish city
- Crumbling captain's home is being dismantled ever so slowly
- The Latest: Djokovic, Nadal resume Wimbledon semifinal
- Earthquake rattles Northeastern Taiwan’s Yilan
- Nuclear arms race is an expected topic for Trump-Putin talks
- Trump pursuit of Putin bromance highlights policy disconnect
- Thailand's cave boys crave sushi, crispy pork as they recover in hospital
- Lobbying firm sought envoys help to salvage Russian company
- The Latest: England makes 5 changes, Belgium 2
- Trump's mind on unrelated issues before Putin summit
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Off-Road Vehicles Procurement Report: Procurement and Supply Market Intelligence Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Out of adversity, Modric and Croatia to play for World Cup
- British Open title shows Spieth can handle about anything
- Security forces deploy in Iraq's Najaf after day of protests
- Capsule look at British Opens held at Carnoustie
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- American League
- National League
- The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- United Soccer League
- Reasons why France will win the World Cup
- Nurses at Vermont hospital back at work after 2-day strike
- Reasons why Croatia will win the World Cup
- Paths to the final: France's was simple, Croatia's brutal
- Groenewegen wins 2nd consecutive stage at Tour de France
- Trump, Putin to meet at 19th-century presidential palace
- Djokovic tops Nadal in 5 sets to reach 5th Wimbledon final
- New Jersey track brings sports bets to New York's doorstep
- Assailants abduct workers from Libya's national oil company
- Protein Ingredient Procurement Report: Sourcing and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- As World Cup ends, Russia faces uncertain football legacy
- The Latest: Holey socks _ England's Rose replaced at half
- Yvette Nicole Brown is interim guest host of 'Walking Dead'
- Over 400 items found in UK nerve agent poison probe
- Column: The World Cup? Fan-bloomin'-tastic
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Mussels, fries and cobbles in Roubaix
- Border measures part of Trump's bigger immigration crackdown
- Kavanaugh to address his past work involving Clinton, Bush
- Dollar General Celebrates 15,000th Store Grand Opening
- 2019 Rugby World Cup Pools
- Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0
- Nicaraguan students seek refuge in church amid attacks
- World Cup Daily Schedule
- Rhode Island governor to hold office hours at the beach
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Fate of 450 migrants in balance amid new Italy-Malta standoff
- Bastille Day 2018: Pomp, pride, and heavy security
- Northern Ireland: Explosive thrown at home of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams
- Samoa qualifies for 2019 Rugby World Cup, beating Germany 2x
- When traditional temple parade meets contemporary designs — Daxi Daxi Festival kicks off in Taiwan’s Taoyuan
- Angelique Kerber beats Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win Wimbledon
- Feared cobblestones up next at the Tour de France
- Belgium-England Sums
- Lenin statue at final sandwiched by ads for Budweiser, Visa
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- The Latest: Election officials say US communicating better
- BC-GLF--John Deere Classic Scores
- Wimbledon Women's Champions
- Wimbledon Women's Final Results
- Serena Williams Grand Slam Finals Results
- BC-TEN--All-Time Women's Majors Finals Records
- Serena Williams' Wimbledon History
- BC-TEN--All-Time Women's GS Titles
- 2 arrested at right-wing, pro-Trump protests in London
- Trump's remarks about changing European culture draw ire
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- England beats India by 86 runs in 2nd ODI
- England vs India 2nd ODI Scoreboard
- Serena Williams set to 'be a contender to win Grand Slams'
- Matchups in Sunday's World Cup final between France, Croatia
- J.D. Martinez and his BP iPad no longer a laughing matter
- WeWork takes meat off the menu at company events
- WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at the World Cup's final day
- Knox's glorious summer of golf continues at Scottish Open
- AP PHOTOS: Belgium, England put on one last World Cup show
- A youthful France faces veteran-laden Croatia for World Cup
- Column: Infantino fawns over Putin, politicizes soccer body
- Earnhardt leads all-analyst NASCAR booth in New Hampshire
- Girl who fueled opposition to splitting families joins mom
- Charges undermine Assange denials about hacked email origins
- National League
- Haiti's prime minister has resigned after protests over the government's attempt to raise fuel prices.
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Back-to-back homers in 1st carry Pirates past Brewers, 2-1
- Macedonia celebrates the invitation to join NATO
- Haiti's prime minister resigns amid fuel price spike fallout
- 2018 World Cup Scoring Leaders
- 2018 World Cup
- Finnish brewery creates quirky beer for Trump-Putin summit
- McCarron, Maggert, Bryant tied for lead at Senior Players
- BC-GLF--Senior Players Championship Scores
- American League
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Red Sox beat Blue Jays 6-2 on Bogaerts' walkoff slam in 10th
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
- Lawsuit filed against 'S-Town' podcast creators by estate
- BC-GLF--Senior Women's Scores
- Laura Davies shoots 66 to take US Senior Women's Open lead
- American League
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Mike Bryan wins Wimbledon for 17th Slam, 1st without brother
- Judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border
- Yankees catcher Sanchez to begin minor league rehab
- Henderson has 1-shot lead at Marathon Classic
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- American League
- Nigerian World Cup fans ordered to go back after the final match
- Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – What is the controversy about?
- Baltic states awarded International Peace of Westphalia Prize
- Rays score 15 runs in final three innings to beat Twins 19-6
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Wimbledon glance: Djokovic eyes 4th title against Anderson
- Bregman embracing All-Star attention
- Krejcikova dedicates Wimbledon doubles title to Novotna
- American League
- Rays C Wilson Ramos likely to miss All-Star game
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Fielding stops Zeuge to win WBA super middleweight belt
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Cole pitches into 6th inning, 3 Astros homer in 9-1 win
- National League
- National League
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- West Indies beats Bangladesh by 166 runs in 2nd test
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- National League
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Sharks captain Pavelski leads after 2nd round in Lake Tahoe
- Defending champion Truex on the pole at Kentucky Speedway
- West Indies crush Bangladesh in 2nd test and sweep series
- Vancouver Knights advance to Global T20 Canada cricket final
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Separación de familias, parte de un plan más amplio de Trump
- Rooney not in DC United lineup against Whitecaps
- Bogaerts' grand slam gets Red Sox back to winning ways
- Greinke again rules on road as Diamondbacks shut out Braves
- The Latest: Truex wins first stage at Kentucky Speedway
- Man shot by Chicago police officer dies, crowd gathers
- FDA OKs 1st drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack
- Major League Soccer
- Newgarden leads IndyCar qualifying at Toronto
- Did S. Korea army plot coup to keep ousted leader in power?
- The Latest: Police say weapon recovered after fatal shooting
- Rzatkowski rallies Red Bulls past Sporting KC 3-2
- Medina, Johnson help NYCFC beat Crew, stay unbeaten at home
- Kim takes 5-shot lead at John Deere Classic
- Major League Soccer
- Galaxy score twice in stoppage time, beat Revs 3-2
- Taiwan blue whale wins US balloon art contest
- Taiwan’s Chatime opens bubble tea store in The Louvre, Paris
- National League
- Major League Soccer
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Orioles use combined 4-hitter, Schoop RBI to beat Rangers
- Quintero, Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-1
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Amazon Publishing Author Christine Bell Wins International Thriller Writers’ 2018 Thriller Award for Grievance
- Peraza's 5 hits lead Reds past Cardinals, 8-2
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Gruezo, Acosta help FC Dallas beat Fire 3-1
- American League
- DC United celebrate Audi opening with 3-1 win over Whitecaps
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Romine's double turns into game-winner, Yanks edge Indians
- Orlando City snaps 9-game skid, beats Toronto FC 2-1
- Foreign Minister meets El Salvador President, re-affirms ties
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Quaker State 400 Results
- Major League Soccer
- American League
- National League
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Indians C Yan Gomes finds out he's an All-Star while batting
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Calhoun's HR lifts Angels to 5-4 win over Dodgers in 10th
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Stewart scores 35, grabs 10 boards; Storm beats Wings 91-84
- Yilan, Taiwan celebrates Slovakian culture
- Cardinals fire Matheny with team hovering near .500
- Today in History
- American League
- National League
- Summit fever: Trump reaches for big moment with Putin
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- North Korean table tennis players arrive in South Korea
- Gray's strong outing leads Rockies past Mariners, 4-1
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Chinese government hides pictures of Xi, fearing defacement
- Bush gets 7th shutout as Impact beat Earthquakes 2-0
- Pacquiao wins 60th career fight with seventh-round knockout
- Rzatkowski scores 2 late as Red Bulls beat Sporting KC
- NBA Summer League has its elite 8 as tourney continues
- Summit fever: Trump reaches for big moment with Putin
- American League
- National League
- A's rally on Canha's pinch-hit home run to beat Giants 4-3
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Baez homers, drives in 5 as Cubs rout Padres 11-6
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- National League
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Former Spain striker Torres set for debut with Sagan Tosu
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Cease-fire holds after day of intense Israel-Hamas fighting
- Major League Soccer
- Exhausted truck driver crashes into Taipei furniture store
- Young Nubians revive dream of returning to land in Egypt
- Taiwan’s ivory ban to enter into force in 2020
- Maoist rebels ambush soldiers in east India; 2 killed
- Two communities show Nubians' past, a version of the future
- Russian women push back at shaming over World Cup dating
- Egypt's young Nubians revive dream of return to homeland
- Game draws attention to India's trafficked girls
- Protests in southern Iraq to demand better services, jobs
- Pakistanis mourning victims of carnage ahead of elections
- Volunteer Taiwanese doctor saves life in PNG
- American League
- National League
- UN: Afghan civilian casualties up by 1 percent this year
- Taiwanese man issued a bill for calling ambulances to treat minor illness too often
- 60 Taiwan students show off homemade robots
- Group: Egypt uses counterterrorism laws to prosecute critics
- Taiwan choirs win gold at Musica Eterna Roma international choir competition
- What Trump and Putin hope to achieve at Helsinki summit
- Croatia gripped by anticipation ahead of final with France
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May says President Donald Trump told her to "sue the EU" in Brexit talks
- UK's Theresa May: Trump told me to 'sue the EU' over Brexit
- Mob lynches 1, injures 3 on child kidnapping rumors in India
- Accident at Myanmar jade mine kills at least 15 scavengers
- Taiwan's Daxi Daxi Festival evening art party revolutionized
- Daly withdraws from British Open
- Taiwan is an important partner of France and Europe: French Office in Taipei Director
- India: Google engineer latest victim of mob lynchings fueled by WhatsApp rumors
- Syrian government targets rebels near Israel-occupied Golan
- France and Croatia to meet in World Cup final
- Sand sculpture display in a community with 3D wall murals in SW Taiwan attracts visitors
- Russian meddling in US midterms? More fear than proof so far
- Trump sets expectations low for Helsinki summit with Putin
- Technavio: Sports Analytics Industry Gets a Free Kick with FIFA World Cup 2018
- Obama in ancestral home Kenya to launch sister's project
- In solidarity, Germany to take in 50 migrants rescued in Med
- From young Mbappe to aging keeper, the World Cup in records
- Man arrested over paraglider protest at Trump resort
- Porte crashes out of Tour before feared cobblestones
- Turkey marks second anniversary of thwarting violent coup
- Djokovic eyes 4th Wimbledon title, facing Anderson in final
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- The Latest: Bavarian police to patrol Germany's border
- Indianapolis resident John Cynn becomes 2018 World Series of Poker champion, wins $8.8 million
- John Cynn claims World Series of Poker title, wins $8.8M
- The Latest: Fans flying flags at World Cup final stadium
- Helsinki protest focuses on rights before Trump-Putin summit
- The Latest: Overwhelmed poker champ: $8.8M 'life-changing'
- Truck drivers protest forced vehicle renewal policy
- Boulder falls on people bathing at Kashmir waterfall; 7 dead
- L3 Appoints Stephen F. O’Bryan as SVP and Chief Global Business Development Officer
- Sausage Casing Procurement Report: Supply Market Intelligence and Supplier Selection Strategies Now Available from SpendEdge
- US seeks return of soldiers' remains in renewed talks with North Korea
- EU, China seek closer ties as US turns against trade
- Civilian deaths hit record high in Afghanistan: UN
- Grief shaped design of Charleston church shooting memorial
- Food sent to migrants off Sicily as Italy awaits EU offers
- The Latest: Djokovic, Anderson underway in Wimbledon final
- The Latest: Envoy hopes Trump, Putin have in-depth dialogue
- The unparalleled experience of my visit to Dongao in NE Taiwan
- Global Forecast-Asia
- C'est la vie: Canadians still visiting US despite trade flap
- Digital Isolator Procurement Report: Supply Market Analysis and Procurement Market Intelligence Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Nigeria's ruling party wins race for governor in south state
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- More older infertile women opt for artificial means to give birth
- Migrant workers demand right to join referendum
- Trump, Putin summit in Helsinki to top their past encounters
- Commission learning what caused and didn't cause massacre
- Kerber set for sustained success after Wimbledon title
- West Ham breaks transfer record to sign Felipe Anderson
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- American League
- National League
- Police: 2 killed in drive-by shooting on Ohio interstate
- United Soccer League
- Chicago police: Video shows fatal officer involved shooting
- Taiwan loses World University Baseball Championship to Japan
- Trooper shot, suspect killed in interstate traffic stop
- 7 killed, 15 wounded in suicide attack in Afghanistan
- GOP convention could come to Democrat-friendly Charlotte
- Russia on a high as World Cup wraps; Putin's problems remain
- Greenland village watches looming iceberg, weather forecast
- Tour bus crash on interstate leaves multiple people hurt
- 5-Year-Old Boise Girl Named “Pro Cyclist for the Day” by UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team during Twilight Criterium in Boise
- Officer sustains 'life-threatening' injuries in shooting
- 2 admit to manslaughter in NYC house blast; firefighter died
- Novak Djokovic wins his fourth Wimbledon championship, beating Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the final
- Rush on for casinos to start sports bets before football
- Haiti to name new prime minister 'as soon as possible'
- 'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles
- AP Interview: Croatian leader says Trump, Putin key to peace
- US trade, immigration and biofuel policies hit farmers hard
- AP Explains: Immigrants in US military throughout history
- Oil and Gas Accumulator Sourcing and Procurement Report: Top Suppliers and Risk Mitigation Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Were Austria's Brenner border checks a Schengen Area trap?
- City of Salem promises to spruce up witch trials memorial
- Turkey's Erdogan flexes new powers with decrees on second anniversary of coup
- Germany to take 50 migrants from Frontex ships caught in Italy-Malta row
- Theresa May says Donald Trump advised her to 'sue the EU' over Brexit
- Mexican drug cartel leader set for federal trial
- Four people run onto field during the second half of the World Cup final
- Pompeo: US, N. Korea hold 'productive' talks on war remains
- Kushner tenants: We were pushed out for luxury condo buyers
- Fire chief: 3 killed, 22 injured in crash involving passenger bus, three other vehicles on New Mexico highway
- Putin wants to 'get over' problems with France
- The Latest: 3 dead, 22 hurt in New Mexico highway crash
- Pussy Riot claims responsibility for four people running onto field during World Cup final
- Carnoustie presents a fast, brown look for British Open
- 5 years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit reborn at a cost
- Ethiopian, Eritrean leaders at concert for diplomatic thaw
- Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final
- Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Supply Market Intelligence and Procurement Market Intelligence Report Now Available from SpendEdge
- Rapper buys every seat in house, takes strangers to movies
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Wimbledon Men's Champions
- Wimbledon Men's Finals Results
- Toys, eyeglasses, cellphones surface in Ohio sewer system
- The Latest: Fountain, wing-like benches anchor memorial
- Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Finals Results
- France wins its 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2 in final
- World Cup Final Scores
- World Cup Champions
- France wins 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2
- BC-TEN--Men-Most Career Majors Finals
- BC-TEN--All-Time Men's Grand Slam Titles
- France-Croatia Sums
- 2018 World Cup Scoring Leaders
- Tour de France Stages
- The Latest: Authorities ID Chicago man killed by police
- Truex seeking more success after third win in 6 NASCAR races
- Victim's son calls on Trump to raise UK poisoning with Putin
- Stone narrowly misses out on 1st 59 in European Tour history
- Woman killed in police shooting remembered 1 year later
- President Donald Trump arrives in Helsinki for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday
- Taste of the Tour: Creamy cheese in 'Venice of the Alps'
- Pirates demote OF Austin Meadows to Triple-A
- Tour de France Results
- Deadly fire shuts down key route to Yosemite National Park
- BC-SOC--WCup-Yearly Scoring Leaders
- Massachusetts officer, bystander have died from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took an officer's gun, fired
- World Cup Winning Coaches
- Authorities: 2 Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were shot; gunman at large
- Cardinals look for spark after manager's shock firing
- TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Police: Suspect sought in shooting of 2 Kansas City officers
- Man, woman charged after body found behind apartment house
- Fans proud despite Croatia's World Cup final loss to France
- Misfortune knocks at Porte's door again in Tour de France
- BC-SOC--WCup-Yearly Attendance
- BC-SOC--WCup-Yearly Goals
- Exit of US-backed Kurdish militia from Syrian town complete
- Politics guide Syrians backing Croatia in World Cup final
- Police: 6-month-old girl found unresponsive in car dies
- BC-GLF--Scottish Open Scores
- Reports detail Mossad raid on Iranian nuclear documents
- Police say third Kansas City, Missouri, officer shot during search for suspect, who is barricaded inside house
- Laura Davies cruises to victory in US Senior Women's Open
- The Latest: Police say suspect shot third Kansas City cop
- The Kansas City Star reports that police have killed the suspect in the shooting of three officers
- Kevin Anderson comes up short in Wimbledon final
- With flags, song, pride, French celebrate World Cup victory
- The Latest: Governor saddened by fatal police shooting
- French President Macron has plenty of fun at World Cup final
- American League
- National League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- AP PHOTOS: World Cup made indelible images from Russia
- Anderson helps Miami score 8 in 5th to overtake Phils, 10-5
- Brantley's homer lifts Indians to 5-2 win over Yankees
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Inmate accused of killing woman escapes from Arkansas jail
- Column: At World Cup final, Mbappe, just 19, joins Pele
- American League
- National League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Teheran sharp in 6-plus innings, Braves beat Arizona
- Bogaerts, Holt help red-hot Red Sox enter break with win
- Major League Soccer
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Seventh animal dies after jaguar escapes Audubon Zoo habitat
- Report: Syria blames Israel for strikes in north
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Wimbledon glance: Djokovic beats Anderson to win 4th title
- Big Papi manages just fine, perfect fit in new All-Star role
- 10-man Seattle Sounders hold off Atlanta United for 1-1 draw
- American League
- Machado homers, exits early in Orioles' 6-5 win over Texas
- BC-GLF--US Senior Women's Open Par Scores
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Tigers rough up Verlander in 6-3 win over Astros
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- American League
- National League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Moncada, Palka spark White Sox to 10-1 rout of Royals
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- National League
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Croatia fears World Cup chance may never come again
- Murphy's big hit helps Nationals beat Mets 6-1
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Bell's double in 10th gives Pirates 5-game sweep of Brewers
- Vive le France! And a lot of other nations, too
- Cardinals win in interim manager Shildt's debut
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Sykes' scores 12 in 4th quarter, Dream beat Mystics 80-77
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Formula E paves way for electric cars on and off racetrack
- Germany: More than half of deportees go missing
- Finland an East-West nexus as Trump and Putin come to talk
- Thai cave rescuer tells Elon Musk to stick his submarine 'where it hurts'
- Donald Trump calls EU, Russia, China 'foes' ahead of summit with Vladimir Putin
- Machado homers as Orioles beat Rangers 6-5
- Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Hamilton, Ontario
- Kim wins John Deere Classic in record-breaking runaway
- No refuge from politics but France victory a fitting climax
- Landslide at World Cup stadium mars Russia's legacy
- Suwannapura gets first LPGA Tour win at Marathon Classic
- American League
- National League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Chiefs midfielder Johnny Fa'auli suspended for 6 weeks
- Mexican president-elect slashes his own salary
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Arrest made in 1988 slaying of Indiana girl
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Gayle's Vancouver Knights win inaugural Canada T20 title
- American League
- National League
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- The Latest: Crews to try again to get body of firefighter
- BC-GLF--John Deere Classic Scores
- BC-GLF--LPGA Par Scores
- Story's homer lifts Rockies past Mariners 4-3
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Piscotty homers to keep A's rolling in 6-2 in over Giants
- Griner scores 36, Mercury snap 3-game skid 101-82 over Fever
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Dozier's grand slam in 10th gives Twins 11-7 win over Rays
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Deschamps joins Zagallo, Beckenbauer as champ player, coach
- American League
- National League
- Rebels' Mafi appears in court on assault charge
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Singh tops Maggert in playoff at Senior Players Championship
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- National League
- Hernandez hits Dodgers' 129th homer in 5-3 win over Angels
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Tony Romo rallies to win celebrity golf tournament
- Cubs sweep Padres with 7-4 win
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-GLF--Champions Scores
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Major League Soccer
- Timbers extend unbeaten streak to 12 in 0-0 draw at LAFC
- Dixon wins IndyCar race at Toronto for 3rd time
- Lakers give LeBron a good show, make NBA Summer League semis
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Robertson's NBA title ring, other items being auctioned
- 5,000 Taiwanese football fans watch World Cup on Ketagalan Blvd.
- Grizzlies sign second-round pick Carter to multiyear deal
- Alipay and Singapore Tourism Board join hands to boost Chinese tourist spending
- China's economic growth edged down to 6.7 percent in latest quarter amid mounting trade tension with Washington
- China's economic growth cools amid trade tensions
- Tropical Depression Son-Tinh nearing Philippines, will bring rain to southern Taiwan
- German Institute in Taipei Director calls Chinese coercion against Taiwan ‘childish’
- Muslim candidates running in record numbers face backlash
- Man accused of killing officer, bystander to be arraigned
- Woman survived 7 days after driving off California cliff
- Royals release new photos to mark Prince Louis's christening
- EU chief Donald Tusk urges US, Russia and China not to start trade wars and destroy world order that has brought peace
- EU chief urges Trump, Putin not to destroy global order
- iflix Increases Subscriber Numbers by 250% in the First Half of 2018
- iflix Increases Subscriber Numbers by 250% in the First Half of 2018
- Parker scores 34 to lead Sparks in 99-78 win over Aces
- Toddler plucked from claw machine in western Taiwan
- Review: Sacha Baron Cohen back with old style, same results
- Taiwanese academic believes Taiwan should plan for US withdrawal from first island chain
- Today in History
- US rejects EU request for Iran sanctions relief
- Ukrainians nervous Trump, Putin could decide on Crimea question
- Puerto Ricans cheer return of electricity but remain wary
- Survey of economists: US sales and employment likely to grow
- Survey of economists: US sales and employment likely to grow
- Amid investigations and tensions, Trump-Putin going 1-on-1
- Jared Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
- Errant tweet inspires "National Blue Cheese Dressing Day"
- Oceanographer makes cheeky comparison between Neymar's dives and Taiwan coral
- Asian shares drift lower as China data, trade cast shadows
- US firm tried to enlist ambassadors to help Russian company
- The Latest: EU chief cautions Trump, Putin to protect order
- Truck hits bus carrying wedding party, killing 15 Pakistanis
- This Week: UnitedHealth and Microsoft earns, housing starts
- New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo PVi® as Part of Goal-Directed Fluid Management in Patients Undergoing Colorectal Surgery
- Afghan official: Taliban kill 7 police in eastern province
- Super Rugby playoffs at a glance
- In TV interview, Trump says queen call Brexit 'complex'
- AP Analysis: Billionaires fuel powerful state charter groups
- Foxconn to sign deal to set up shop in Maharashtra, India: reports
- Xi excluded from front page of Chinese mouthpiece, signs of tension in CCP
- Djokovic, Kerber, Williams each made a comeback at Wimbledon
- From jail, Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif appeals his sentence
- Malaysian lawmakers take oath, including indicted ex-leader
- UAE Exchange Rebrands Its Africa Operations as Unimoni
- UAE Exchange rebaptise ses opérations en Afrique en tant qu'Unimoni
- Indian engineer wins Taiwan News World Cup Photo Contest
- Mets' Wilpons on brink of championship _ in esports
- Success on the road lifts A's into contention
- Dassault Systèmes Delivers New Support to Smaller Aviation Innovators to Boost Development of Flying Taxis and Drones
- FPT und IntelliNet schließen sich zusammen, um „One-stop“ - Digital Transformation Services weltweit anzubieten
- Asian shares drift lower as China data, trade cast shadows
- Baseball's shifting culture set to play out in All-Star Game
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Mature marijuana growers apprehended in south Taiwan
- Taiwan's StarLux Airlines CEO to ink deal with Airbus for 17 aircraft
- Orange Acquires Basefarm Holding and Becomes a European Leader in Cloud Computing Services for the Enterprise Sector
- Putin: 25 million cyberattacks thwarted during World Cup
- World Cup afterglow lifts up conflicted France
- Taiwan’s Tseng wins Wimbledon boys’ title after win at Roland Garros
- Taiwanese teen Tseng wins boy's singles title at Wimbledon
- American League
- National League
- L3 Wins ISR Sensors Contracts Valued at More Than $300 Million in First Half of 2018
- South Korea call up Tottenham's Son for Asian Games
- Taiwan cross-party delegation visits US House of Representatives leaders
- Cambodian spy trial of Australian filmmaker postponed again
- China says it has filed a WTO challenge to Washington's threat to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods
- DPP reaffirms support of Taiwan Independence, rejects proposal to alter party platform
- Migrants allowed to disembark in Sicily after sharing plan
- Activists: Iraqi police arresting protesters in the south
- Cycling's 'servants' do the dirty work at Tour de France
- Netanyahu visits southern region following Gaza escalation
- Trump wins sympathy from Russian media ahead of summit
- South African white enclave tests e-currency to stand apart
- Turkey says Kurdish militia hasn't pulled out of Syrian town
- Perseid meteor shower visible in Taiwan mid-August
- Air Tractor and L3 Add BAE Systems Sensor Technology to AT-802L Longsword™ Options
- Inventys Announces US$11M Series C Fundraising Round with OGCI Climate Investments as Lead Investor
- Croatia gears up to give heroes' welcome to World Cup team
- EU, embassies write to Sri Lankan leader on executions
- Germany's Deutsche Bank sees higher-than-expected Q2 profit
- School starts early in West Bank village set for demolition
- Airport MRT ticket prices to be lowered in greater Taipei in Oct.
- Taiwan, Japan sign MOU on toxic chemical disaster response
- BANK OF SINGAPORE ERHÄLT ALS ERSTE PRIVATBANK AUS SINGAPUR EINE BEHÖRDLICHE GENEHMIGUNG ZUR ERÖFFNUNG EINER TOCHTERGESELLSCHAFT FÜR VERMÖGENSVERWALTUNG IN LUXEMBURG
- BANK OF SINGAPORE EST LA PREMIÈRE BANQUE PRIVÉE SINGAPOURIENNE À RECEVOIR UN AGRÉMENT POUR L’OUVERTURE D’UNE FILIALE D’INVESTISSEMENT AU LUXEMBOURG
- Bank of Singapore is the First Singapore Private Bank to Receive Regulatory Approval to Open a Wealth Management Subsidiary in Luxembourg
- BANK OF SINGAPORE È LA PRIMA BANCA PRIVATA DI SINGAPORE A OTTENERE L’AUTORIZZAZIONE UFFICIALE AD APRIRE IN LUSSEMBURGO UNA SOCIETÀ CONTROLLATA DI WEALTH MANAGEMENT
- BANK OF SINGAPORE KRIJGT ALS EERSTE PRIVEBANK UIT SINGAPORE TOESTEMMING OM IN LUXEMBURG EEN DOCHTERMAATSCHAPPIJ OP HET GEBIED VAN VERMOGENSBEHEER TE OPENEN
- Obama to make rare high-profile speech on Mandela's legacy
- Former UK Cabinet secretary seeks new Brexit referendum
- Saudi Arabia says 3 wounded in projectile attack from Yemen
- Taiwan's Kinmen to host International Music Festival in late July
- Russian President Vladimir Putin's plane has landed in Helsinki
- Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif challenges jail sentence
- Indonesia mob kills hundreds of crocodiles after man dies
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Libya says 8 migrants suffocated inside shipping container
- Bank of America Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results
- Infostretch Recognized as One of the 100 Best Workplaces for 2018
- Iran: If Trump wants to talk, he'll have to call
- President Donald Trump arrives at Finnish Presidential Palace for summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Garmin® Panoptix LiveScope wins Best of Show at ICAST 2018
- Garmin® Panoptix LiveScope wins Best of Show at ICAST 2018
- CALVIN KLEIN Fragrances Announces Lupita Nyong'o and Saoirse Ronan as Faces of CALVIN KLEIN WOMEN
- Financial forum: Virtual currencies need close monitoring
- Serena Williams climbs 153 spots in WTA rankings to No. 28
- Kicking off summit with Russia's Putin, Trump says 'I really think the world wants to see us get along'
- Romania: 18 wedding guests hurt in restaurant floor collapse
- Joshua to fight Povetkin in London in September
- Essential Attributes of the Modern Approach to Business Intelligence| An Infiniti Research Whitepaper
- Taste of the Tour: Creamy cheese in 'Venice of the Alps'
- Obama praises Kenya's political reconciliation
- Royalty, the pope, and now Trump _ Putin makes everyone wait
- Bank of America 2Q profits jump 33 percent due to tax law
- TravelLab: Adults take over science museums when night falls
- EU wants Airbnb to answer consumer complaints, adapt rules
- Vizuri Health Sciences LLC Granted New US Patent for Novel Topical Analgesic Formulations Containing Capsaicin
- China enforces dress code in Xinjiang by cutting up women's clothing
- A flying home run softball smashes into a passing car’s windshield in northern Taiwan
- Gas cylinder explosion at restaurant in Pakistan kills 3
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Contentious bill defines Israel as Jewish nation-state
- Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF Marks 3-Year Milestone, Continues Record of Outperformance
- Carson Wentz Signs for a Second Season with NRG
- JTV Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers Retail Financing Options
- Joe Harpaz Joins Modernizing Medicine as President and Chief Operating Officer
- Lockheed Martin and Arconic Collaborate on 3D Printing and Advanced Aerospace Materials: Companies Announce Two-Year Joint Development Agreement
- Review: Ace Atkins' 'The Sinners' is action-packed
- Grave of Constitution signer Gilman gets a facelift
- Review: 'The Real Deal' is flirty summer beach read
- University of Illinois Purchases 3D-Bioplotter for Tissue Engineering Research
- US retail sales rose at a healthy 0.5 percent pace in June as optimistic consumers spend more
- US retail sales rise at a healthy 0.5 percent pace in June
- Sears closes its final store inside Chicago's city limits
- Germany denies Qatar quotes attributed to defense minister
- Technavio: 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia - VAR Call Gave France the Lift Towards Their Victory
- Woman goes on trial in blaze that killed 2 firefighters
- Obama to make rare high-profile speech on Mandela's legacy
- Prosecutors: 4th child dies following New Jersey house fire
- Finland protests: Human rights for all _ and save the planet
- Ohio honors 1st documented black pro football player
- Digital Surgery Deploys First Surgical Artificial Intelligence System for the Operating Room
- Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Launches “VolunCheers Online” Employee Volunteering and Giving Portal
- Clay Jones Promoted to Presidio Bank President
- Girl Scouts Release “Watch Me Shine” Music Video
- GE and Microsoft Enter into their Largest Partnership to Date, Accelerating Industrial IoT Adoption for Customers
- Roku Announces Roku TV Wireless Speakers Making it Easy for Consumers to Add Premium Sound to Any Roku TV
- Cinépolis USA Makes Dallas Debut With Opening of Eight-Screen Luxury Cinema at Victory Park
- Cinépolis USA Makes Dallas Debut With Opening of Eight-Screen Luxury Cinema at Victory Park
- Key Areas Where Retail Industry Players Can Apply Analytics - A Quantzig Whitepaper
- Jessica Gillespie appointed head of national accounts for Prudential Group Insurance
- Pakistan election: 'Military does not want Sharif's party to win another term'
- Tourists charged with stealing bricks from Auschwitz
- Surefire Medical Appoints Anil Singhal, PhD, to Its Board of Directors
- Nutrisystem, Inc. Launches Groundbreaking DNA Body Blueprint™ Nationwide
- Amerigroup Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Houston’s International District
- Bank Leumi Establishes Asset-Based Lending Business, Appoints Mark Fagnani as Head
- Pingtung County begins preparations for 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival
- Zone·tv™ Studio Introduces a Revolutionary Predictive Programming & Personalization Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence
- Zone·tv™ Studio Introduces a Revolutionary Predictive Programming & Personalization Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence
- Firefighters rescue raccoon that got head stuck in mayo jar
- Megan Abbott's 'Give Me Your Hand' is intriguing story
- Fujikura Ltd. Elects Jody Gallagher, AFL President/CEO, to Board of Directors
- CGI’s Sparta Brings Strength and Affordability to Homeowners
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Fischer & Schickendantz and Solution Alliance SRL Adopt Andersen Brand in Uruguay
- Statelessness a hurdle for some rescued Thai boys
- Entry scheduling App 'Lineup' introduced at Janfusun Fancy World in central Taiwan
- After more than two-hour one-on-one meeting, Trump declares a 'very good start' to summit with Putin
- Saudi Arabia bans many video games after children's deaths
- Fendrich on Tennis: Djokovic rejoins Federer, Nadal in Big 3
- Markets Right Now: Banks lead US stocks slightly higher
- Cushman & Wakefield To Acquire Its Irish Affiliate From Sherry FitzGerald Group
- Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 9 wickets in 2nd ODI
- France shuts Russia business office amid 'degraded' affairs
- Egypt lawmakers decry bill 'selling' foreigners citizenship
- Woman who killed daughter in '80s granted parole on 7th try
- 'Rescued' by David Rosenfelt is heartwarming mystery
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Abode Properties Commences Formal Leasing Activity at Abode Red Rock Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada
- IMDb Returns to San Diego Comic-Con with Host Kevin Smith aboard the #IMDboat
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Scoreboard
- Deadline looms for casinos' sports bet plans before football
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Karv Survey Reveals 87 Percent of Consumers Want Their Meat Sourced from the United States
- Zaman century spearheads Pakistan to 9-wicket win in 2nd ODI
- DHL Express Strengthens Unmatched Intercontinental Network with Order of 14 New Boeing 777 Freighters
- IMF: World economy likely to grow 3.9 percent this year
- Stocks are mixed as banks move higher and oil prices slump
- 1st Comic-Con of the MeToo era grapples with harassment
- Why traditional credit scores still matter
- DraftKings Signs Landmark Deal for Sports Betting in New York
- 7-year-old survives dad's drunk crash, killed by another car
- Hungry headache: German city seeks to evict big catfish
- CALVIN KLEIN Fragrances kündigt Lupita Nyong'o und Saoirse Ronan als neue Gesichter von CALVIN KLEIN WOMEN an
- Fluence Awarded its First NIROBOX™ Recurring Revenue Desalination Project
- Man, teenage boy indicted in child's shooting death
- Finland feels the heat during Trump-Putin summit
- Infiniti Research’s Leading Utilities Industry Client Developed a Well-Defined Brand Strategy - Request a Proposal Now!
- BAE Systems Announces $45.5 Million Expansion in Huntsville, Alabama, to Accommodate Business Growth
- Sales Forecasting Solution for a Telecom Services Client Helped Increase Revenue up to 15% | Quantzig
- Review: 'The Mere Wife' explores 'Beowulf' in the suburbs
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says Cold War over, US and Russia need to solve problems together
- Love’s Travel Stops Gives Away Free Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day
- British Open Field
- US challenges China, EU and others at WTO over steel tariffs
- Republican Senate hopeful calls Democrat parents intolerant
- Rights group: At least 10 shot dead in Nicaragua violence
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow ready for intelligence cooperation with US on terrorism, cyber threats
- Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Trump's diplomacy on Korean Peninsula, notes differences on Iran
- Russian President Vladimir Putin: Moscow never interfered, will never interfere in internal US electoral process
- Apparent protester removed ahead of Trump-Putin conference
- Putin says he and Trump agreed on securing Israel's border with Syria in line with 1974 deal
- Biovation Labs Names Craig Rich as Executive Vice President of Sales
- President Trump says U.S., Russia must find ways to 'cooperate in pursuit of shared interests'
- Suspect in 1988 killing of Indiana girl, 8, appears in court
- Texas ranch shows President Johnson's struggles and triumphs
- British Open Tee Times
- Trump says he raised election meddling with Putin, doesn't condemn Moscow's conduct publicly
- LogicJunction’s Comprehensive Navigation System Launches at Lakeland Regional Health
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow, Washington could cooperate in stabilizing the world's energy market
- Police: Drowning of NHL goalie Ray Emery not suspicious
- At press conference with Russian president, Trump calls probe of Russian election meddling 'a disaster for our country'
- Honda Indy Toronto Results
- Chicago activist demands all footage from police shooting
- Technavio: Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Report - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2022
- Putin offers to interrogate 12 named in US indictments but calls claims of collusion with Trump campaign 'nonsense'
- 'Credible fear' for US asylum harder to prove under Trump
- Technavio: Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Report - Market Forecast and Analysis Through 2022
- Technavio: Global Lithography Metrology Equipment Market Report - Market Factors Driving Growth Through 2022
- The Latest: Mother of previously slain officer speaks out
- Disputing US intelligence community, Trump says 'I don't see any reason why' Russia would interfere in 2016 election
- Madonna back in Malawi; now considering soccer academy
- The Go-Go's on their legacy and advice for other rockers
- Lebanon must investigate torture claims by actor, HRW says
- Trump welcomes Putin suggestion to exchange access to accused hackers, Putin critics as 'incredible offer'
- Minnesota candidate arrested on suspicion of revenge porn
- Technavio: Global Home Security System Market Report - Market Facts and Figures Through 2022
- Italy's Salvini doesn't exclude EU veto on Russia sanctions
- South Korea explores business opportunities in the North
- EU-Japan free trade agreement defies protectionism
- Hundreds of crocodiles killed for 'revenge' in Indonesia
- From stones to guns — Kashmir's vicious cycle of violence
- UK reveals fighter jet 'Tempest' for post-Brexit era
- Iran arrests 46 in fresh crackdowns on Instagram models
- The Latest: Kushners sued for allegedly pushing out tenants
- Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at zoo
- Technavio: Global Defibrillator Market Report - Market Size Prediction and Analysis Through 2022
- Q&A: World Trade Organization's role in US-China dispute
- ACLU asks judge to slow deportations of reunified families
- Heading for clouds: Aviation sector faces trade turbulence
- Strategy Analytics: On Device Artificial Intelligence Already Powers One Third of Smartphones
- The Latest: Migrants say 4 drowned before latest sea rescue
- Salem Announces Lineup Change on 94 FM the FISH Nashville and Salem Music Network
- WORLD CUP: Winners and losers of the tournament in Russia
- Tour de France Standings
- Gunmen attack village, kill 12 in northeastern Mali
- UN envoy says reforms needed to resume Libya oil production
- Putin says he wanted Trump to win in 2016, didn't interfere
- Opponents searching Supreme Court nominee's long paper trail
- Soccer diplomacy: World Cup host Putin gives Trump a ball
- Egypt's parliament passes contentious bills regulating media
- Froome happy as Tour de France heads for the mountains
- Judge temporarily halts deportation of families who were recently reunited after being separated by Trump administration
- Ex-rebel leader in Colombia refuses Senate seat in protest
- Pierogi festivals settle over trademark dispute
- Hunt-Led Team Secures Project for the New Courts Facility in Travis County, Texas
- Naf Naf and The Joint Chiropractic to Join The Shoppes at Parma
- Nicaraguan students reunite with families after attacks
- BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points
- Technavio: Global Privileged Identity Management Market Report - Market Facts and Figures
- Democrat-friendly Charlotte considers hosting GOP convention
- Spieth returns claret jug, faces tough task getting it back
- The Latest: Judge halts deportations of reunited families
- Technavio: Global Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market Report - Market Forecast Through 2022
- Technavio: Global Translation Management Software Market Report - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2022
- Endangered white lion cub on display at Texas sanctuary
- Fleetwood best placed to end American dominance of majors
- Dad cleaning gun fatally shoots 6-year-old girl in the head
- 33yo Ronaldo at Juventus: Age isn't important
- Lawmakers call Trump's performance 'bizarre,' 'shameful'
- Trump: Putin made 'incredible offer' in Russian hacking case
- 5 killed, 9 wounded after gunmen attack Mexican funeral home
- San Antonio store owner's killer set for execution
- Technavio: Global Two-wheeler Day-time Running Lights Market Report - Market Forecast and Analysis Through 2022
- House Speaker Ryan says 'no question' Russia interfered in 2016 election and 'is not our ally'
- The Latest: Ryan says 'no question' Russia interfered
- The Latest: French soccer team gets hero's welcome in Paris
- 1 police officer wounded in Rio during shootout
- Ladies Championships Gstaad Results
- Swedish Open Results
- The Latest: GOP convention bid draws big crowd of speakers
- Review: In 'Blindspotting,' simmering tensions with a beat
- JPI Promotes Matt Brendel to Divisional President and Managing Partner
- Cardi B leads MTV VMA nods with 10; Beyonce, Jay-Z nab 8
- Column: Tiger and Phil in prime time? Great idea in 1999
- Harper to bat 6th, Scherzer vs. Sale to start All-Star Game
- Egypt draft bill to immune senior military officers
- Illinois governor signs 2 bills to tighten gun restrictions
- Technavio: Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market - Segmentation Analysis and Market Forecast Through 2022
- 4 of 5 teens take plea deal in fatal Michigan rock-throwing
- Smoke blankets Yosemite park but trails and lodges are open
- FCC head has 'serious concerns' with Sinclair-Tribune deal
- Police say 15-year-old fatally shot; 16-year-old in custody
- Bank of America informa os resultados financeiros do segundo trimestre de 2018
- Jennifer Lim Appointed Director of Marketing – Consumer Division for Pelican Products, Inc.
- The Latest: deGrom to follow Scherzer for NL All-Stars
- Hanu recognized as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider
- Pianist's wife not guilty by reason of insanity in 2 deaths
- The wink, the slouch -- the non-verbal cues at the summit
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Source: Uber facing probe into alleged gender discrimination
- Russian woman charged with infiltrating American political organizations at the direction of a senior Kremlin official
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- US: Sanction exemptions open to those reducing Iran imports
- World Cup protesters get 15 days in jail, sports event bans
- US pledges $6 million in new aid for Venezuelan migrants
- Aramark Scores 100% on 2018 Disability Equality Index and is Named One of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion"
- Woman arrested, charged with acting as Russian agent in US
- Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks
- Stevie Nicks and LeAnn Rimes share heartbreak in new duet
- Order barring Louisiana death sentence is extended by 1 year
- USA Basketball to face Uruguay on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas
- CALVIN KLEIN Fragrances annonce Lupita Nyong'o et Saoirse Ronan comme égéries de CALVIN KLEIN WOMEN
- All Rise, Aaron Judge Joins JBL® as New Global Brand Ambassador
- US intel chief stands by assessment of Russian meddling
- Hawaii officials: Explosion sends lava flying through roof of tour boat off Big Island, injuring at least 13 people
- Mobile InnerSpace Introduces Redesigned Brand & Product Lines to Mitigate Driver Turnover
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Lava flies through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 13
- Lawsuit alleges USA Diving ignored sex abuse of divers
- Technavio: Global Gaming Market Report - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2022
- Lab1886 in Atlanta - New Location for Daimler AG's Innovation Hub
- CNN's Cooper calls Trump's summit performance 'disgraceful'
- Technavio: Global Industrial Valve Actuators Market Report - Market Overview and Analysis Through 2022
- Russian hackers used US online infrastructure against itself
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- The Latest: Trump tweets US, Russia 'must get along'
- The Latest: Zoo cites break in steel cable barrier in escape
- Recognition of PTC’s ThingWorx Industrial Innovation Platform Continues with Praise from Industry Experts
- The Latest: Woman has major leg trauma after lava hits boat
- Technavio: Global Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market Report - Market Forecast and Analysis Through 2022
- Kelly Clarkson to serve as headline act at US Open
- Judge orders Rio mayor to stop favoring religious groups
- Hulk Hogan reinstated into wrestling Hall of Fame
- Analysis: Slogan becomes 'Me First' as Trump meets Putin
- Technavio: Global Pet Food Market 2018 - 2022 Report - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2021
- Bank of America Informa los Resultados Financieros del Segundo Trimestre de 2018
- Technavio: Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018 - 2022 Report - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2022
- CNN anchor Anderson Cooper to receive Walter Cronkite Award
- Technavio: Global Organic Tampons Market Report - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2022
- SANZAAR to review use of TMOs in Super Rugby
- Bank of America and Arconic climb while Noble Energy skids
- Bucharest Open Results
- Technavio: Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2018-2022 Report - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2022
- Salvadoran mother separated from son to remain in custody
- Houston, Phoenix among future Final Four sites
- Technavio: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US Report - Market Overview and Analysis Through 2022
- Netflix's stock sinks as 2Q subscriber growth disappoints
- BC-US--Index, US
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday
- Trump-Putin summit leaves wake of confusion, outrage in US
- Technavio: Global Cloud Computing Market in the Government Sector 2018-2022 Report - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2022
- Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for his business
- Eagles QB Wentz weds girlfriend in lakeside ceremony
- The Latest: Spokesman says officers can conduct pat downs.
- Woman says Iowa patrol captain didn't act in harassment case
- AP PHOTOS: Side by side, Trump, Putin stress 'no collusion'
- Police unaware of man before college student's death
- Bank of America veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2018
- Ford to spend up to $299M to settle Takata air bag lawsuits
- Business Highlights
- AP Exclusive: Survivor says officials responsible for riot
- UN envoy: 1.1 billion people face risks from lack of cooling
- Bank of America déclare ses résultats financiers pour le deuxième trimestre 2018
- Technavio: Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in the US - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2022
- Machado won't let trade talk diminish his fun as All-Star
- Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen push back against Sarah Palin
- Convictions upheld for women who raised money for al-Shabab
- Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags
- Technavio: Packaging Market in North America Report - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2021
- Black students wrongly accused of leaving without paying
- Croatia World Cup team return home to hero's welcome
- May compromises with eurosceptic lawmakers on customs bill
- German castle expropriated from Russian owner
- Maas: Europe can no longer rely on the United States
- Russia: Remains of the murdered Romanovs 'authentic'
- Technavio: Used Car Market in the US - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2022
- France's World Cup heroes arrive home to victory parade
- US health official reveals fentanyl almost killed his son
- Man in Disney World wave pool has heart attack, dies
- Union opens probe into veteran Broadway actor's suicide
- Ex-Venezuelan energy official pleads guilty in graft case
- Croatia Open Results
- Hall of Fame Open Results
- Technavio: Pickup Truck Market in the US Report - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2022
- US open to direct talks with Taliban, officials say
- Technavio: Soup Market in the US Report 2017-2021 - Market Outlook and Analysis Through 2021
- Trump embraces longtime US foe Putin, doubting own intel
- 3rd worker dies weeks after hospital explosion in Texas
- Farrah Abraham charged over scuffle with hotel security
- WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT
- Sheriff's captain guilty of helping 'Codfather' smuggle cash
- University of Illinois kauft 3D-Bioplotter für Gewebe-Engineering-Forschung
- The Latest: State gets 5 more sports betting applications
- Procession marks 100th anniversary of czar's execution
- Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers
- Man convicted of hate crime, arson in Texas mosque torching
- San Francisco to consider tax on companies to help homeless
- Prosecutors change policy for marijuana smuggling in Arizona
- New California law requires voter data breach reporting
- Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill child
- Usain Bolt to trial with A-League's Mariners
- The next senior World Cup is in France, not Qatar
- Killian, top-ranked Price top fleet for 52nd Governor's Cup
- The Latest: Putin again denies interference in US election
- Tricor Appoints Joe Wan as Deputy CEO of Hong Kong
- OSCE 'concerned' of spy affair at Ukraine mission
- New Mexico lawmakers weigh immigration detention oversight
- Hostages unharmed in attempted Mexico bank robbery
- AP editor Sue Manning dies; gave world LA's biggest stories
- Registration for 2018 Sun Moon Lake swim in central Taiwan opens
- Japan, EU to sign widespread trade eliminating tariffs
- University of Illinois student shot by police faces charges
- Hometown hero Harper wins thrilling HR Derby over Schwarber
- Taiwan Foreign Minister receives Order of Distinction from Belize
- Lakers headed to second straight Summer League title game
- Scholars: Taiwan's Southbound Policy can improve regional stability, foster stronger alliances
- London woman impaled by beach umbrella on New Jersey shore
- By a 1-vote margin, city leaders OK bid for GOP convention
- Harvard-linked employee apologizes over 'affordable' comment
- New Director vows to take ‘Taiwanization’ approach to National Palace Museum
- Today in History
- SmileMaker Offers New Blockchain Technology Service, HecatonCave
- McAfee Elevates Security With New Enterprise Security Portfolio
- Stormy Daniels set to perform in Ohio 3 weeks after arrest
- Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin make way for fresh US-Russia relations
- Ohio begins preparations to execute killer of man met in bar
- Mexicans mob 'AMLO' HQ seeking help for matters big or small
- Amazon's hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
- Nowhere to run: Rohingya hunker down as monsoon arrives
- A century ago, German sub brought World War I home to US
- Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism
- AP Exclusive: Survivor blames officials for prison riot
- Analysis: Trump's presidency draws criticism from all sides
- Summit takeaways: Trump doubts intel, plays trusted friend
- Republicans join Democrats in condemning Trump's remarks
- Kim rebukes local N. Koreans for unfinished power plant
- Taiwan’s favorite emoji revealed on World Emoji Day
- Prosecutors: Russian hackers leased servers in 2 states
- Officials: In policy shift, US open to meeting with Taliban
- Taiwan, Indonesia hold 6th bilateral meeting to further New Southbound Policy
- Once a Trump critic, Roby seeking redemption in Ala. runoff
- Tim Cahill retires from international football
- Most Filipinos have 'little trust' in China, disapprove of Manila's S. China Sea policy
- NEC and dotData Use AI to Accelerate Data Science for the SMBC Group
- San Antonio store owner's killer set for execution
- Benched! Foul ball made its mark on me at 1969 All-Star Game
- Indonesia police kill 11 in crime fight ahead of Asian Games
- GSMA Finds That Consumers in Developing Countries Are Hard Hit by High Spectrum Prices
- Japan, US renew nuke pact amid Japan plutonium stock concern
- Asian shares mostly lower, weighed by trade tensions
- Israel shuts down cargo crossing into Gaza to punish Hamas
- Stranded woman drank water from moss after California crash
- Former Estonian president headlines Digital Innovation Forum 2018 in Taipei
- Three Philippine soldiers killed in clash with communist rebels
- Small Ball: Altuve, Betts bring compact pop to All-Star Game
- Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after lava injuries
- Google Maps in Taiwan sets up Motorcycle Mode for Android
- Foxconn chief Terry Gou not interested in Taiwan presidential election bid
- More Than Half of Sub-Saharan Africa to Be Connected to Mobile by 2025, Finds New GSMA Study
- Official: 54 released form Taliban prison in Afghanistan
- Take that for data: NBA preps for expanded betting on games
- 1st female AH-64E Apache pilot in Asia draws attention at Taiwan Army’s commissioning ceremony
- Mafi and Timani fined by Melbourne Rebels for Dunedin fight
- Almost half of the public does not believe Taiwan ex-President Ma is innocent: poll
- American League
- National League
- Smiths Detection Technology Deployed for NATO Summit Security
- Pro-independence Hong Kong party faces possible ban
- Russia's post-summit view: Praise for Putin, pity for Trump
- Taiwan’s largest solar power station officially launched
- Novo estudo investiga a utilidade do Masimo PVi® como parte de gestão de fluidos dirigida por objetivos em pacientes submetidos a cirurgia colorretal
- Taiwan is likely to see the tenth tropical storm of this year
- Candidate from Sharif's party escapes gun attack in Pakistan
- Rights groups urges Myanmar to make amends for seized land
- Libyan coast guard rescues some 160 Europe-bound migrants
- UK wage growth dips but interest rate increase seen on track
- Pregnant Hong Kong girl strangled to death in Taiwan by boyfriend: autopsy
- 8x8 Announces General Availability of X Series
- India's top court calls for new law to curb mob violence
- Rights court rules against Russia in church protest
- 5 dead in helicopter crash at South Korean marines base
- ART TAICHUNG 2018 to open July 20 in central Taiwan
- Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump
- Taiwan President urges countries to stand up against China's threats to freedom and democracy
- EU enlargement commissioner arrives in Macedonia
- Taiwan President invited to Paraguay presidential inauguration
- Confidante of Taiwan president to take over as Taipei 101 president: reports
- Clarification: China tech players list
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Chinese actress Gong Li to serve as jury president of Taiwan's 55th Golden Horse Awards
- Hong Kong government to outlaw Hong Kong pro-Independence Party
- APNewsBreak: Author John Irving wins literary peace award
- Kurin, Inc. Receives Allowance from United States Patent and Trademark Office for Patent on Innovative Blood Culture Collection Device
- Binary Tree and Monza Cloud Announce Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
- AutoGravity Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer
- MedMen Deepens Talent Pool, Hires Veteran Marketing Executive
- Syria rescue group says 10 killed in airstrike on shelter
- FreshDirect Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility Revolutionizing the Online Grocery Industry
- Brexit campaign group fined for breaking electoral law
- UnitedHealth puts up big profit numbers in 2Q
- German prosecutors appeal verdict in neo-Nazi trial
- In neuer Studie wird Nutzen von Masimo PVi® im Rahmen von zielgerichtetem Flüssigkeitsmanagement bei Patienten untersucht, die sich einer kolorektalen Operation unterziehen
- Azure Power’s Portfolio Surpasses 3 Gigawatts
- EU security chief: 'far too much' online extremist content
- Technavio: Global Orthopedic Plates and Screws Market Report - Market Forecast and Analysis Through 2021
- Judge recuses himself from lawyer's trial in Turkey
- Man United sells Blind back to Ajax for $18.75 million
- Historical society unearths letters from President Cleveland
- Officials say fighting in Yemen's Hodeida kills 30 civilians
- Johnson & Johnson beats revenue and profit projections
- Pakistan frees Norwegian journalist detained last week
- Verizon Digital Media Services Helps Distribute Content for Principal Grupo Clarín Properties
- AMD Global Telemedicine and NuPhysicia Health of Texas Partner to Offer On-Site Healthcare Options for Self-Insured Employers
- Greene Tweed Achieves Nadcap Accreditation for Non-Metallic Materials Testing
- Police post mugshot of lost dog, bail paid in cookies
- Iceland coach steps down after 7 years in charge
- Saudi Arabia executes 5 convicted of killing Pakistani man
- France expels high-profile terror convict to Algeria
- Labcyte to Support GP-write Project Under New Agreement With Center of Excellence for Engineering Biology
- FDA Clears First Nanotechnology Peek Devices for Spinal Intervertebral Fusion
- Une nouvelle étude analyse l'utilité du Masimo PVi® dans le cadre de la gestion ciblée des fluides chez des patients subissant une chirurgie colorectale
- Police official says Islamic State suicide bomber kills 20 in northern Afghanistan, including Taliban commander
- Air New Zealand inflight magazine features Taipei
- Woods says British Open becomes best shot at a major
- Clostridium Difficile Infections| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio
- The Latest: Afghan official says IS suicide bomber kills 20
- Russian pilgrims mark 100th anniversary of czar's execution
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Hot Diggity Dog! Aramark Celebrates National Hot Dog Day, July 18, with Tasty Lineup of Hot Dogs at Ballparks around Major League Baseball
- Lumendi Opens EU Market for DiLumen EIP™
- Technavio Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2017-2021 Report | High Demand for Consumer Electronics to Boost Growth
- Americans Admit to Flossing in the Car, on an Airplane, on a Date, and Even in a Work Meeting – but Experts Say It’s Still Not Enough
- Lenovo Leaps Forward with Next-Generation ThinkAgile Composable Cloud Platform
- Transcriptic Expands Executive Team to Support Continued Growth
- College of Charleston Improves Network Manageability and Reduces IT Workloads With Aruba Mobile-First Network
- Nintendo Brings Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Fans at San Diego Comic-Con
- Congo Terminal Strikes Licensing Deal With Navis for N4 Implementation, Delivering Sophisticated and Digitalized Operational Processes
- Nintendo Brings Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Fans at San Diego Comic-Con
- Nickelodeon announces new 'Rugrats' episodes, movie
- Goldman Sachs' 2Q profits jump 44 percent, helped by trading
- Prince Harry, Meghan visit Nelson Mandela exhibition
- Indian student's dad has questions about Kansas City killing
- The Latest: Obama met with cheers before Mandela address
- Dutch company gets funding to bring lab-grown meat to market
- Taiwan to closely monitor Chinese live-fire drills near Zhejiang coast
- Amazon workers strike in Spain to coincide with Prime Day
- Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022 | Development of New Products | Technavio
- MD Buyline Reports: Carestream’s DR Systems Earn Highest Rating
- EnvisionTEC Aria Entry-Level 3D Printer Available Online
- Food Premix Procurement Report: Top Suppliers and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Goldman's Blankfein to retire as CEO, Solomon to take over
- Global Automotive Chassis Market 2018-2022 | Key Facts and Figures | Technavio
- Global Automotive Seats Market 2018-2022 | Development of Holistic HMI Seats to Augment Growth | Technavio
- Bicyclist versus lift bridge. What could possibly go wrong?
- Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $866 Million, Up 51%
- UN: Spain migrant arrivals this year surpass those to Italy
- The Latest: Scaramucci says Trump must 'reverse course'
- The Latest: Rose doesn't understand poor British Open record
- CHMWarnick Launches Proph+IT ™ Technology Platform Hotel Asset Management 2.0
- Global CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry 2018-2022 | Shift Toward 4D CAD to Boost Growth | Technavio
- Defense contractor Raytheon reaffirms its commitment to UK
- Verodin Closes $21M Series B Financing to Capture Global Demand for Cybersecurity Effectiveness
- Michael Lewis releasing audio book on weather forecasting
- Anthem Foundation Recibió el Premio del Secretario de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano (HUD) 2018 por su Alianza Público-Filantrópica
- Anthem Foundation Awarded 2018 Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary’s Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnership
- Stratix 10 FPGA: REFLEX CES Launches “XpressGXS10-FH800G”, an 800G Acceleration Card for HPC & Low-Latency Applications
- Parker Aerospace Selected to Supply Flight Control Actuation System for AVIC MA700 Regional Turboprop
- CyberLink Brings Live Webinar Broadcasting Service to Mac Computers with New Version of U Webinar
- Steve Mullaney, Networking and Security Veteran, Joins Aviatrix Board of Directors
- T-Mobile ONE Now Blankets the Globe with Over 210 Countries and Destinations
- CommScope FTTX eBook Dedicated to All Things Fiber
- CyberLink Brings Live Webinar Broadcasting Service to Mac Computers with New Version of U Webinar
- Harris Corporation to Provide Astronaut Audio System for NASA’s First Human Deep-Space Exploration Mission
- Carvana Brings California's Capital City a New Way to Buy a Car
- Marketing Architects Meets Massive TV Demand with New Hires
- Refrigerant Procurement Report: Pricing Models and Supplier Selection Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Man described by sheriff as serial killer suspect arrested
- How Chinese equestrian sports are profiting from German know-how
- A bit of the Greek islands in the heart of historic Athens
- Hong Kong police seek ban on pro-independence party
- Kid Trax Takes the Reins with New, Innovative Rideamals™ Line
- Global Biorefinery Market 2018-2022| 12% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio
- Champlain College Online Appoints Johnna Herrick-Phelps as Assistant Provost
- Indian gov't orders scrutiny of Mother Teresa's charity
- Newmont Completes Northwest Exodus in Nevada Ahead of Schedule and within Budget
- World Renowned Academic Medical Center Acquires Synaptive's Next-Generation Robotic System for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery
- US industrial production rebounds in June, climbs 0.6 percent on faster factory output
- US industrial production rebounds 0.6 percent in June
- New Leine & Linde MRI 2850 Encoder for Heavy Duty Motion Control Motor Needs in North America
- SpotSee Opens Global Calibration Facility in Brazil to Better Serve International Customers
- Germany, EU launch talks on Russia-Ukraine gas transit
- The Relationship Between Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty Management | An Infiniti Research Whitepaper
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 4 children shot, 1 fatally, on Philadelphia street
- LTC Acquires Two Communities for $25.2 Million; Begins New Relationship with Veteran Seniors Housing Operator Koelsch Communities
- Openpath Raises $20 Million to Change The Way We Enter and Secure Our Offices
- Steps to Modernize the Patient Journey | A Quantzig Whitepaper
- Suspect in Massachusetts officer death headed to court
- Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead US indexes lower
- Lin-Manuel Miranda to publish a picture book
- Shanthi Ramakrishnan Joins eDevice as CEO
- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in high-profile speech calls today's times 'strange and uncertain'
- Greene Tweed obtient l'accréditation Nadcap pour les essais de matériaux non métalliques
- Powell bullish on US economy, expects rates to keep rising
- The Latest: Final report on Delaware prison reforms released
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- American League
- National League
- “Everything’s Back to Norman”: Nickelodeon and Paramount Players to Bring Rugrats Back for the Next Generation of Kids with an All-New TV Series and Feature Film
- Digging Deep into the RF Spectrum: New CRFS Toolkit for Forensic Spectrum Analysis
- Boston Capital Announces Closing of Boston Capital Income & Value U.S. Apartment Fund
- Metal Cans Procurement Report: Supply Market Overview and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Meltmedia Announces New Office Space
- Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'
- Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct
- Second Czech government minister resigns over plagiarism
- United Soccer League
- Implementing Cross Channel Synergies Helped a CPG Client Improve Customer Retention Levels by 12% | Quantzig
- Clinical Study Shows Efficacy of Dual-Ring Wound Protector in Lowering Surgical Site Infection in Pancreaticoduodenectomy Procedures
- US indexes dip as Netflix plunge hurts tech, consumer stocks
- Delaware officials release final report on prison reform
- Gillesby, Laub appointed to AP leadership roles
- EPA proposal to limit science studies draws opposition
- Prosecutors: 5th child dies following New Jersey house fire
- 10 unaccounted for migrant workers arrested in New Taipei: police
- Millions in UK face water restrictions amid hot, dry weather
- Mexican authorities recover stolen radioactive material
- Obama speech says 'politics of fear, resentment' moving at pace unimaginable a few years ago
- Homegirl Cafe offers 'platos' by ex-gang members with hope
- 20 years after Birkdale, Rose seeks 1st British Open title
- ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong; Largest local e-sports extravaganza featuring world-renowned gamers
- ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong; Largest local e-sports extravaganza featuring world-renowned gamers
- ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong; Largest local e-sports extravaganza featuring world-renowned gamers
- Grammy Awards to air on CBS from Los Angeles on Feb. 10
- smartTrade Technologies Recognized Once Again as a Leader in FX Aggregation
- Aethon Named 2018 Top 50 Robotics Company by Robotics Business Review for Seventh Year Running
- Syracuse women's basketball coach gets contract extension
- Trump to host European Commission president amid trade spat
- Russian military offers to cooperate with US in Syria
- Obama notes 'utter loss of shame among political leaders when they're caught in a lie and they just double down'
- Keysight Honored with 2018 Engineering Education Collaboration Award from the American Society for Engineering Education
- Explore the Tastes and Sounds of the Golden State with the New California Avocado Summer Soundtrack Cookbook
- Berengaria Development Acquires 142,000 Square-Foot Power Center in Grove City, OH.
- PPG Appoints Malesia Dunn, Executive Director, PPG Foundation and Corporate Global Social Responsibility
- The Latest: Powell says generally lower tariffs boost growth
- Competitor Analysis Solution for a Security Solutions Provider Helps Monitor Competitor’s Pricing Strategies | Infiniti Research
- 2 planes make emergency landings at Kansas City airport
- Poland finds thousands of remains while improving city park
- Canadian ferry service details proposal for Bar Harbor base
- Brazil's Lula is in jail but never far from the headlines
- The Latest: Condemned Ohio killer arrives at death house
- Russian prosecutors want to question US intel agents
- Greece: Extradition hearing postponed for crime boss suspect
- Lawmakers warn Trump tariffs threaten local newspapers
- MLB union chief says discussion needed on legalized gambling
- Rapper T.I. charged with simple assault, other charges
- Trump embraced Putin, America groaned. What happens next?
- Judge: Trial in Laquan McDonald shooting to start Sept. 5
- Global Container Security and Tracking Market 2018-2022 | Introduction of Blockchain Technology Drives Growth | Technavio
- Bidtellect CEO Lon Otremba Named Forbes Agency Council Member
- Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market 2018-2022 | Rising Consumption of Frozen Food to Boost Growth | Technavio
- Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market 2018-2022 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
- GOP won't force quick House vote on Dem bill axing ICE
- Woman suffers head injuries in bear encounter
- The Latest: Spain reports 328 migrant rescues at sea
- Report: The Undercover Arms Race between Media and Commerce Platforms
- Nomadic Partners with Vertigo Games to Bring Hit VR Titles to Nomadic Locations
- Global High Throughput Screening Market 2018-2022| Surge in Promotional Activities to Drive Growth| Technavio
- Can Ikea make it big in India?
- How far will southern Spain's resources for refugees go?
- China's biggest budget film 'Asura' flops at the box office
- Global Home Improvement Ventilation and Drainage Products Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Involvement of Women to Boost Growth | Technavio
- Why is Facebook keen on robots? It's just the future of AI
- The Latest: Union head favors expanding wild-card playoff
- Argentina airport evacuated due to grenade-like pot grinder
- Governor dedicates park named for Olympic great Jesse Owens
- Lottery scam kingpin's property forfeited; will aid victims
- Pop TV: Dr. Pimple Popper now has her own reality TV show
- Alaphilippe wins Stage 10, Van Avermaet keeps Tour lead
- Global Lock-in Amplifiers Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of Multi-device Synchronization to Boost Growth | Technavio
- Greene Tweed erhält Nadcap-Akkreditierung für Prüfung nichtmetallischer Werkstoffe
- Global Motorcycle Handle Grip Market 2018-2022 | Key Forecasts and Insights | Technavio
- Another endangered black rhino dies after Kenya transfer
- Global Modified Bitumen Market 2018-2022 | Increase in Road Construction Activities to Boost Demand | Technavio
- Tour de France Stages
- Search lengthens for missing Joshua Tree National Park hiker
- Global Multimedia Robots Market 2018-2022| 23% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio
- The Latest: Federal judge won't stop Texas execution
- The Latest: Trump at White House about Putin summit
- Shooting erupts as Nicaraguan forces move into symbolic city
- Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 | Need for Cost-effective Stem Cell Therapies to Drive Growth | Technavio
- Global Private Security Services Market 2018-2022| Increasing Global Economic Activity to Boost Demand| Technavio
- Global PCR System for the Food Diagnostics Market 2018-2022| Food Safety Regulations Trending Globally| Technavio
- Mother of Brazilian soccer star rescued from kidnappers
- Global Passive Optical Network Market 2018-2022 | Increase in Internet Traffic to Boost Growth | Technavio
- Tour de France Results
- Hot weather hindering efforts against blaze near Yosemite
- Texas woman accused of biting, swallowing part of nose
- Just Scan and Cook: GE Appliances Simplifies the Microwave with New Release
- Just Scan and Cook: GE Appliances Simplifies the Microwave with New Release
- Global Payment Security Software Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 16% | Technavio
- The Latest: Manfred says conversation needed on rule changes
- Global Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 39%| Technavio
- Book by rising Democratic star Kamala Harris coming in 2019
- US Open champs to get $3.8M each; total prize money to $53M
- Right-to-work foes raise millions more than opponents
- Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe
- Global Quality Management Courses Market 2018-2022 | Industry 4.0 to Gain Traction | Technavio
- Global Software Testing Services Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Popularity of Crowdsourced Testing to Boost Demand | Technavio
- Masters champion Patrick Reed eyes 2nd major win at Open
- Global Tooth Filling Materials Market 2018-2022 | Continuous Improvements in Technology to Promote Growth | Technavio
- Global Ultrafast Rectifiers Market 2018-2022|Automation in Automobiles to Drive Growth| Technavio
- Ex-Missouri trooper loses officer permit in Iowa man's death
- Russia denies promoting Macedonia protests over name deal
- Stray bullet strikes, kills 9-year-old girl inside her home
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Salut to genepi, an herbal Alpine cure
- Review: Bask in the effervescent insanity of 'Mamma Mia 2'
- Groundbreaking ceremony held for new international bridge
- Land dispute leaves 13 dead in southern Mexico
- Chris D’Elia Sells out SugarHouse Casino, Adds Second Show
- Ex-intelligence officer pleads not guilty in espionage case
- Organizers of a Pulse nightclub memorial seek ideas
- OKPOP Unveils Design Rendering
- World Cup winner Mbappe donating bonus of about $350,000
- Govt lifts donor disclosure for some tax-exempt groups
- UK politician convicted of killing wife after his affair
- Joshua title defense to be streamed on new service
- UN: 1 dead, at least 20 injured in Central African Republic
- Column: American core of golf stars have grown up together
- Senate GOP leader: NATO 'most significant military alliance in history,' says Russia not US friend
- Judge lifts order for Los Angeles Times to change story
- The Latest: UK's May halts revolt over Brexit trade bill
- Pushing back against critics, Trump says US-Russia relationship 'has gotten substantially better'
- MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn't liable
- Trump says 'I accept' US intelligence agencies conclusions on Russian meddling
- Trump claims he misspoke on election meddling, now says he sees no reason why it wouldn't be Russia that was responsible
- The Latest: Low turnout as Roby aims to block GOP challenger
- England beats India by 8 wickets in 3rd ODI
- England vs India 3rd ODI Scoreboard
- Secretary Perry alma mater says he didn't tilt nuke lab bid
- Iceberg looming over Greenland village is spotted from space
- Retirement Savings on Summer Break? Lincoln Financial Group Shares Tips and Video to Help Consumers Prioritize
- Retirement Savings on Summer Break? Lincoln Financial Group Shares Tips and Video to Help Consumers Prioritize
- Data obtained by the AP shows Twitter suspended at least 58 million accounts in the last three months of 2017
- EU, US relations sinking further after divisive Trump tour
- APNewsBreak: Twitter suspended 58 million accounts in 4Q
- Sharp teeth: Jaguar may have bitten through steel cable
- England coasts to ODI series win over India
- Clearwater Releases CyberIntelligence Dashboard for Its IRM|Pro Enterprise Cyber Risk Management Platform
- Alaphilippe keeps France celebrating with Tour stage win
- Medical Gases Procurement Report: Top Suppliers and Best Practices Analysis Now Available from SpendEdge
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Writer removed from summit event says he only had a question
- Iceberg looming over Greenland village spotted from space
- Mexican airline blames crew for Cuba crash that killed 112
- Swedish Open Results
- Ladies Championships Gstaad Results
- US Army reverses course on discharging 1 immigrant recruit
- UN urges 'political will' and compromise to reunify Cyprus
- The Latest: Suspect in officer death pleads not guilty
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Study finds dramatic increase in 2018 Sundance attendance
- Senate GOP, Dems fight over Kavanaugh confirmation documents
- Professional Fighters League (PFL) Athletes Show Off Their Skills at Longo and Weidman MMA Gym in Advance of PFL4 Fight Night on July 19 on Long Island
- The Latest: Smoky Yosemite has some tourists leaving early
- Building collapses near India capital; dozens feared trapped
- Cambage scores WNBA-record 53 points for Wings over Liberty
- Alleged California serial rapist wanted for deportation
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Argentina's inflation rises 3.7 percent in June
- Puma Biotechnology and Strata Oncology Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Enrollment in Neratinib HER2 Mutation Basket Study (SUMMIT Trial)
- Rangers agree to 2-year deal with Jimmy Vesey
- World Cup finale reaches 16 million viewers in U.S.
- 'McQueen' examines career of a brilliant, troubled designer
- Portland chosen for self-driving car pilot program
- Fulton Financial reports second quarter net income of $35.2 million, or $0.20 per share
- Nielsen's top prime-time programs for July 9-15
- The Latest: Student complained about doc's exam in letter
- Review: Meg Myers is angry, anguished, exciting on new album
- Cuomo outraises Nixon, but questions about donors linger
- Art Installation to be Unveiled at The Quad At York University
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Johnson & Johnson climbs while Netflix and UnitedHealth slip
- The Latest: Health agency's ex-lawyer charged over threats
- Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Just Scan and Cook: GE Appliances Simplifies the Microwave with New Release
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Just Scan and Cook: GE Appliances Simplifies the Microwave with New Release
- Ocean Resort Casino joins New Jersey internet betting market
- Missouri court gives jolt of life to long Midwest power line
- Prime Day 2018 Update: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Worldwide Have Exceeded More Than $1 Billion in Sales on Amazon Since Yesterday
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Lawyers to focus on addressing immigrant children's trauma
- FFA cool on Usain Bolt's A-League bid
- Trump blames 'double negative' for furor over Putin meeting
- CSX 2Q profit jumps as railroad keeps cutting expense
- Bucharest Open Results
- Un Nuevo Estudio Investiga la Utilidad de Masimo PVi® como Parte del Manejo de Líquidos Dirigido al Objetivo en Pacientes Sometidos a Cirugía Colorrectal
- Koepka traces golfing success to Scotland, aims to win Open
- GAO: Less than half of school districts test water for lead
- Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Opens Robert’s Lake Eco-Recreation Station
- Machado trade rumors grabbing attention at All-Star Game
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Russia to let World Cup fans come back with Fan ID, no visa
- Maria Butina: NRA member, lobbyist, and Kremlin spy?
- Indian court hears case of 18 men accused of multiple rape of preteen girl
- Oklahoma medical board lawyer charged with making threats
- The Latest: Suspect in killings had cut off ankle monitor
- Trump administration seeks to stop 'climate kids' lawsuit
- JBS USA suspends shipments from Kentucky farm after video
- Mueller seeks immunity for 5 witnesses in Manafort case
- ICC anniversary: Support for court, concern at challenges
- Texas Instruments' new CEO loses job for personal misconduct
- US announces drug charges against Honduran congressman
- WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT
- As MLB mulls rule changes, union hints at work stoppage
- Fiery Hall of Fame jockey Manny Ycaza dies at 80
- Tumult of Trump's Europe trip smashes presidential precedent
- Players open to expanded DH, wild card, but MLB not keen
- Texas executes man for the 2004 killing of a San Antonio convenience store owner during an attempted robbery
- The Latest: Man accused of rape drove for Lyft
- Warriors coach Steve Kerr receives contract extension
- San Francisco bans tour buses from 'Full House' residence
- Destiny's Child singer Williams seeks mental health help
- Immigrant children describe hunger and cold in detention
- Anthony Joshua can't escape talk of Deontay Wilder
- Einstiegsmodell EnvisionTEC Aria 3D-Drucker jetzt online erhältlich
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Judge asked to keep public away from ex-nuke weapons plant
- MLB: Osuna can return with domestic violence charge pending
- Onetime Trump critic Roby wins Republican runoff in Alabama
- Catholic order reaches $1M settlement over sexual abuse
- So-so All-Star Game at home for Nationals' Scherzer, Harper
- South Korea slashes jobs outlook, downgrades growth forecast
- Trapped tourists call wrong Lisbon police for help
- Taipei's Core Pacific City to be auctioned with starting price of US$1.24 billion
- Taiwanese choreographer explores ‘Déjà vu’ with performance in French city
- All-Star Game Results
- American League beats National League 8-6 for sixth straight win in All-Star Game
- Today in History
- PHC Holdings Corporation: Introducing the New -85 °C Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer VIP ECO Series Designed for Energy Savings and Low Environmental Impact for the Japanese Market
- Ohio prison staff set to execute killer of man met in bar
- All-Star Game MVPs
- Lessons for next US financial crisis from 3 key ex-officials
- Lessons for next US financial crisis from 3 key ex-officials
- Official: Escaped jaguar bit through steel cable barrier
- Deputy names, other details released in Minnesota shooting
- Trump backs off siding with Russia over US intelligence
- Historians say Trump upends norms of presidential behavior
- Ala. congresswoman wins runoff turning on loyalty to Trump
- Knockoff Eiffel Tower in Taiwan’s Taoyuan slammed as blot on landscape
- Film Review: Denzel Washington kills in 'The Equalizer 2'
- Brewers All-Star Hader takes responsibility for tweets
- BC-BBO--BOX-ALS-NLS
- Punished for Taiwan ties, lack of Chinese tourists forces Palau to cancel flights
- ECB research says stimulus didn't favor the rich
- Indulge in visiting Taipei 101, National Palace Museum with ‘Classical’ Taipei Fun Pass!
- Tokyo Olympic venues make progress with 2 years to go
- Asian stocks ease after rallying on solid US performance
- SES Government Solutions Joins FAA’s COMSTAC
- Taiwan ex-President Ma Ying-jeou likely takes lead role in a controversial land deal
- MetLife Foundation Provides More Than One-Quarter Million U.S. Dollars to Fund Entrepreneurs
- PUBG Corporation Chooses Multiplay, a Unity Company, to Host Game Servers in Europe
- A Comic-Con without Marvel, HBO gives others a chance to pop
- Soccer team rescued from cave expected to leave hospital
- British government ‘concerned’ over Hong Kong’s move to ban political party
- Boom or bust as homers, strikeouts dominate diamond
- Iran nuclear chief says uranium stockpile reaches 950 tons
- Intense government bombing of south Syria opposition holdout
- Swiss drugs giant Novartis says profit up as spinoff looms
- Australia succeeds in stopping migrants but many in limbo
- Taiwan President Tsai cautions against belittling recent economic progress
- As state of emergency ends, Turkey mulls new terror laws
- Elon Musk apologizes for calling rescue diver a pedophile
- Telensa Smart Streetlight Controls Deployed as part of City of Edinburgh Council’s 64,000-light Energy Efficiency Program
- American League
- National League
- Curious path of Siberian gun lover accused of spying on US
- Filipinos find William Jones Cup a summer haven
- German court releases man convicted in far-right trial
- Suspect arrested in attack on home of Gerry Adams
- Taiwan has deported Chinese spy to Hong Kong: reports
- Ex-FBI chief Comey urges voters to support Democrats in fall
- Emergency medevac aircraft to be stationed on Taiwan's outlying islands
- Japan OKs 1st anti-smoking law seen as lax and partial
- 1st commercial flight goes from Ethiopia to ex-rival Eritrea
- With charity, South Africa commemorates Mandela centennial
- German court rejects challenges to broadcasting fee system
- UK inflation unexpectedly holds steady in June
- Cliff Richard wins UK High Court privacy case against BBC over coverage of raid on his home
- Free Guide Helps Hospitals Pick the Ideal Partner to Manage Their Hospitalist Services
- Taiwan's Yuan Ze University develops emergency app that sends out distress calls automatically
- Taiwan prepares for second Apple Store
- Egypt passes legislation to block some social media accounts
- Claiming to mistrust Italy, aid group sets sail for Spain
- La tecnologia di Smiths Detection utilizzata per la sicurezza del Summit NATO
- Rock icon Cliff Richard wins UK High Court privacy case
- Trial against US pastor resumes in Turkey
- Taiwan President likely to visit Paraguay, Belize in August
- The Latest: Greek minister warns of xenophobia in Europe
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Taiwanese students create animated short about the life of a house in Taiwan
- Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India; pilot missing
- Russia extends house arrest of acclaimed film director
- EU reportedly plans record fine on Google over mobile system
- Taiwan reports first cluster case of dengue fever in New Taipei
- The Latest: Thai youth soccer team leaves hospital
- Taiwan to host 2019 World Conference of Women's Shelters
- EU tries to limit influx of steel diverted by US tariffs
- CPTPP meets in Japan
- Morgan Stanley posts profit of $1.30 a share, tops estimates
- Quotient Technology Enhances Its Social Media Capabilities, Launches Influencer Marketing Performance Dashboard
- The Meet Group Brings Live Video to Germany
- Chris Christie to 'set record straight' in 'Let Me Finish'
- Market Research Engagement for a Multinational Oil and Gas Company: Tips to Understand Ongoing Market Trends | Infiniti Research
- Wilson's Disease| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio
- Automotive Trailers Procurement Report: Supply Market Overview and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Pakistan thrashes Zimbabwe by 9 wickets in 3rd ODI
- EasyVista Announces EV Connect 2018 Global Event and Regional Summits to Help Customers Ignite Transformation
- EasyVista annonce sa Conférence Utilisateurs Mondiale ‘Ignite Transformation’ qui sera lancée à Paris puis déclinée lors de Sommets Régionaux en Europe et aux Etats-Unis
- Russian rarity revived at Bard College
- The Latest: Trump defends Putin summit, vows 'big results'
- Morgan Stanley 2Q profits jump 39 percent, helped by trading
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Catasys Appoints Industry Veteran Jeremiah Stone to Newly Created Chief Technology Officer Role
- Pioneer Selects Cypress’ Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® Combo Solution for In-vehicle Infotainment System
- BAE Systems to Provide Flight Controls for Next-generation F-16s in UAE
- WBI Retirement Income SMA Celebrates 25th Anniversary
- Macaroni Grill Introduces New Lunch Menu Featuring Mix + Match and Unlimited Soup + Salad Options All Under $11
- Office Depot Unveils Hot New Supplies, Tech and Furniture to Help Students Go ‘Back to School Proud’
- Doug Ingle of Hannover Re US Elected to AHOU Hall of Fame
- Renesas Electronics Simplifies Power Supply Design With Scalable Digital Controllers for Cloud Computing, Communications, and Industrial Applications
- Macaroni Grill Introduces New Lunch Menu Featuring Mix + Match and Unlimited Soup + Salad Options All Under $11
- Australia succeeds in stopping migrants but many in limbo
- Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M, Victrex and Dexmet Materials
- Ookla Reveals Definitive Ranking of Cities With Fastest and Slowest Mobile Internet in America
- Lightning strikes 186-year-old church during storms
- Cyber, Climate Risks and Human Error Threaten Shipping’s Safety Progress, According to New Allianz Report
- Chris Christie to 'set record straight' in 'Let Me Finish'
- Woman with $92K in unpaid tolls and fees gets probation
- In battle for Putin's affections, cupid favors Xi over Trump
- Pakistan reverses order to try ex-PM Sharif in jail
- Israeli parliament to vote on contentious Nation State bill
- Giant pyramid tourist attraction burns in northern Illinois
- Iteris SaaS Solution Now Enhances Roadside Inspection in 22 States
- Belk and Synchrony Launch Co-Branded Credit Card to Help Customers Earn Rewards Faster
- Relays Procurement Report: Pricing Models and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Man pleads guilty to killing man with samurai sword
- US housing starts tumbled 12.3 percent in June
- Winners named after slow Port Huron to Mackinac Island race
- From midnight golf and lava clubs to the British Open
- Lawmakers confront May in rowdy House of Commons session
- Former Wales, Lions captain Warburton retires from rugby
- The Latest: Condemned killer meets with priests, friends
- 911 caller warns of gas leak before fatal Wisconsin blast
- Ferro Adding Manufacturing Capacity for Ultramarine Blue and Micronized Iron Oxide Pigments
- Campbell Appoints Xavier Boza Chief Human Resources Officer
- Research Verifies Early Childhood Education Helps Kids Build Skills and Readiness for School
- SKIM Strengthens Marketing and HR Functions with New Global Leaders
- Direct talks with Taliban: 'US exploring all avenues,' State Department tells DW
- German-Pakistani relations on sensitive diplomatic footing
- Thai soccer team rescued from cave speaks to media for first time
- A trip to Portugal's Dino Park
- New Food Trends That Will Change the Way the Food Industry Works | Infiniti Research
- Thai youth soccer players rescued from cave meet the media
- Turkish Cypriot official: 16 drowned, 105 rescued, up to 30 missing after migrant boat capsizes off Cyprus' north coast
- Asian Games torch goes on month-long relay through Indonesia
- Neat places to visit in Daxi in Taiwan’s northern city of Taoyuan
- Joule Processing Positions for Continued Growth
- UNAIDS chief says won't quit over agency harassment claims
- Framebridge Raises $30M in Series C Funding
- AP sources: Leonard going to Raptors, DeRozan going to Spurs
- GEICO Promotes Connor to Regional Vice President
- AcadiaSoft Appoints Lee McCormack as Head of Collateral Product Management and Professional Services
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Aging Asian Workforces Most Vulnerable to Workplace Automation According to Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Global Risk Center Report
- Wella Professionals Recognizes Top Talent at 2018 North American TrendVision Awards
- Wella Professionals Recognizes Top Talent at 2018 North American TrendVision Awards
- New Study by Ring Finds One in Four US Homeowners Have Been a Victim of a Home Burglary
- Solar Energy Market Assessment: Tips to Enhance Decision Making in the Global Energy Market| Infiniti Research
- Armenia seeks Red Cross help over man held in Azerbaijan
- Woman finds deadly spider in grocery store grapes
- Baseball, beer help Wright Brothers' hometown rise again
- Markets Right Now: A mixed start for stocks on Wall Street
- Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
- Romania's top court OKs residency rights for same-sex couple
- Vatican-OK'd journal strikes out again at US evangelicals
- McIlroy eager to chase title at site of his 1st British Open
- Austrian province faces controversy over kosher meat
- California's iconic Highway 1 near Big Sur ready to reopen
- Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
- 'The Dark Knight' returning to IMAX screens in August
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- National League
- WWE® and O.A.R. Team Up to Raise Funds for Connor’s Cure
- WWE® and O.A.R. Team Up to Raise Funds for Connor’s Cure
- WWE® and O.A.R. Team Up to Raise Funds for Connor’s Cure
- American League
- IMDbPro Members Can Now Receive Personalized Entertainment Industry News and Notifications with IMDbPro Track on the iPhone App
- American Realty Investors, Inc. Included in Russell 2000 Index
- Major League Soccer
- Nigeria arrests Boko Haram members linked to Chibok attack
- Four Content Marketing Trends That Will Rule in 2018 | Quantzig
- UK investigators probe Russian access to Facebook data
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Antonio Brown Named as Official EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Cover Athlete, Worldwide Launch August 10th
- Antonio Brown Named as Official EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Cover Athlete, Worldwide Launch August 10th
- Gamer faces new charges in Kansas fatal 'swatting' case
- Strategy Analytics: Half of Smartphones Sold Already Have Virtual Assistants
- Navy Federal Names New Chief Operating Officer
- The Latest: Industry, experts divided over EU fine on Google
- US stocks waver; transports rise but energy companies slip
- Taipei’s Bangka Cultural Carnival to kick off on July 20
- South Dakota mom sentenced for killing son who wet the bed
- Trump: Montenegro's 'aggressive people' could start WWIII
- Buyers worry they'll lose tax credit while waiting on Tesla
- Mexico's president-elect rebuffed by Zapatista rebels
- Travel agents: How to find a good one and how they can help
- Airline group faults Europe traffic controllers amid delays
- Police: Woman faked terminal illness for extended stay
- District wants more funds for security after school shooting
- Candidate for Alaska House doesn't live in Alaska
- The Latest: Powell delivers mid-year report to House
- Soy "milk" may soon be targeted for not coming from cow
- Tribal Capital Markets, LLC Hires Ian C. Burdette, CFA, CMT as Senior Managing Director – Head of Trading and Risk
- The Latest: Johnson says it's not too late save Brexit
- House panel would provide $5b for Trump border wall
- Pay down debt or save money? How to allocate your cash
- Black teens detained after bogus 911 call decry police
- Officials weigh 3rd murder charge against Texas parolee
- Blockbuster not yet selling Russell Crowe's jockstrap
- Afghan officials: Gunmen abduct 12 de-miners in the east
- Sarri wants to meet Hazard to discuss Chelsea future
- Teams looking for hitters have options besides Manny Machado
- Ohio executes killer who strangled and stabbed man he met in bar in 1985
- 2nd lawsuit alleges Ohio State ignored doctor's sexual abuse
- High-priced, established pitchers could be on the move soon
- Intel Breaks Guinness World Records Title for Drone Light Shows in Celebration of 50th Anniversary
- Humana Sponsors Vietnam POW 45th Anniversary Reunion, Aug. 15-19
- Improvements to SpectrOil M Series Military-Application Elemental Analyzers Increase Ruggedness, Enhance Ergonomics and Upgrade Electronics and Software
- Turkish opposition accused of insulting Erdogan via cartoons
- Court overturns then-11-year-old boy's conviction in slaying
- Alaska spaceport shortlisted for Rocket Lab launch site
- Gaza startup struggles to recover after Israeli airstrike
- Poison parsnip causes severe burns, blisters on woman's legs
- Smiths Detection déploie sa technologie de sécurité à l'occasion du sommet de l'OTAN
- Trump: New Air Force One to get red, white and blue makeover
- Prosecutors say woman had ties to Russian security agency
- Investigation leads to closure of 6 Virginia fox pens
- Judge rules Michigan cafe owner won't be deported
- Review: Ty Segall & White Fence reunite for frenzied 'Joy'
- FanDuel Group to launch online sports betting and casino
- A look at some of the EU's big fights with multinationals
- US launches national security probe into uranium imports
- Broward Health Imperial Point CEO Recognized with American College of Healthcare Executives Service Award
- Broward Health Imperial Point CEO Recognized with American College of Healthcare Executives Service Award
- Judge's daughter at heart of police scandal gets probation
- Dwyane Wade signs 'lifetime' deal with Li-Ning
- Next generation: Business owners mentor their heirs apparent
- Sky asserts dominance with Thomas and Froome 1-2 in Tour
- Star CB Darrelle Revis retiring after 11 NFL seasons
- Wisconsin governor downplays interaction with Russian
- Romania and Hungary clash over Black Sea gas distribution
- Hungary joins US in refusing UN's safe global migration compact
- Cambodian girls defy gender barriers to excel in technology
- Russia offers to help refugees return, resettle in Syria
- 3 suspected in Czech Republic of killing, trading in tigers
- Yemeni military commander dies in central province
- Body of SS agent who died during Trump trip returning to US
- Man pleads not guilty to killing his older brother
- Dozens of wildfires rage in Sweden amid Nordic heat wave
- German foreign minister unconvinced by Trump about-turn
- Wife of former Trump adviser appears on Capitol Hill
- Regulators seek end to stricter oversight of Zions Bancorp
- Nazi hunter slams right-wing singer at Croatia celebration
- Schumer: Measures needed to reduce toddler drownings in US
- The Latest: Deputy says Texas suspect sought 'soft targets'
- MLB: Hader must take sensitivity training after tweets
- Dax Shepard finds creative fulfillment with new podcast
- Buses, cars and trucks torched in southeastern Brazil
- Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang Opens in East China
- Rescuers find 6 bodies from 2 building collapses in India
- Raymond Handling Announces Safety Show Off Winner
- To Support its Recent Expansion, Twinlode Automation Welcomes John Rizzo as Manager, Automation Sales
- Puerto Rico's power company names 2nd CEO in 2 weeks
- European Commission gives OK to Kosovo's visa liberalization
- Knox feels like gold with spot in Open, pairing with Tiger
- UK extremist convicted of plotting to kill prime minister
- Asked if Russia is still targeting US, Trump says 'no,' contradicting election warnings from intelligence chief
- 165-year-old newspaper vows to publish despite office fire
- Quantzig’s Customer Analytics Engagement Helped a Leading Internet Banking Services Provider to Enhance Their Service Efficiency
- Arrest made for abduction, deaths of 3 Ecuador press workers
- Attorney general: Oklahoma board went too far with pot rules
- Ex-official facing trial recognized as refugee in Belarus
- Russia: Greece part of "dirty provocations" against Moscow
- Chicago judge orders serial stowaway's release from jail
- Mexico president-elect gives "blank check" for peace
- Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show to be seen on Netflix
- HydroPoint Makes Smart Irrigation Simpler For Light Commercial Sites
- 6 states and NYC sue US over immigration-related policy
- Frustration with Trump's tariffs grows in Congress
- Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss most of next season for Liverpool
- IAT Insurance Company Hires Assumed Reinsurance Pro Donna McDermott as Part of Succession Plan for IAT Reinsurance
- Hungary's hard-line PM Orban visits Israel amid criticism
- ATP World Tour SkiStar Swedish Open Results
- Tennessee zipper company in crosshairs of buy-American laws
- WTA Ladies Championships Gstaad Results
- The Latest: California's Highway 1 near Big Sur reopens
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Search for Canadian hiker scales back in California desert
- Tour de France Stages
- Police treating attack on Toronto Muslim man as hate crime
- Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband
- Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors
- Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
- Trump's diagnosis for critics: 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'
- British Open presents tough test with no clear answers
- Fed says trade war downturn could pose challenges
- Wife of former Trump adviser appears on Capitol Hill
- Public Storage Opens New Milpitas Storage Units in California
- Colombia: Number of Venezuelan migrants continues to rise
- Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home
- Mourinho bemoans 'very bad' preseason for United
- The Latest: GOP accuses Democrats of favoring open borders
- Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches spacecraft higher than ever
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Donkey ears on daunting Alpe d'Huez
- Trump-Kim statement overpromised on return of war remains
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Kittel and Cavendish out of Tour after missing time cut
- OAS condemns human rights violations in Nicaragua
- Democrats fault Kavanaugh comment on independent counsel law
- Red Dot Selects CFO Nick Janus as New Company President
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- WTA BRD Bucharest Open Results
- IOC adds 7 medal events to 2022 Beijing Winter Games program
- Lawsuit accuses priest of denying aid for sex abuse victim
- Materion Testifies as Industry Subject Matter Expert before Committee on Energy and Natural Resources of United States Senate
- Materion Testifies as Industry Subject Matter Expert before Committee on Energy and Natural Resources of United States Senate
- Materion Testifies as Industry Subject Matter Expert before Committee on Energy and Natural Resources of United States Senate
- Materion Testifies as Industry Subject Matter Expert before Committee on Energy and Natural Resources of United States Senate
- AP Sources: Charlotte poised to host 2020 GOP convention
- US women takes veteran team to Tournament of Nations
- Judge denies NFL's investigator request in concussion case
- Tigo Releases State-of-the-art Wireless Technology – Mesh – as the New Solar Communication Architecture for the TS4 Platform
- Tour de France Standings
- Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments
- Under Assad's grip, uneasy co-existence with former rebels
- City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels
- Court backs insurer: No $300K payout in head-on crash
- Foundation Medicine and Guardant Health Agree to Settle Patent Infringement Lawsuit
- R&A tests drivers of more than 2 dozen players at Open
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- California Supreme Court blocks measure that would divide state in three from appearing on November ballot
- Clues to Confederate mystery: Sub's crew never dumped weight
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management
- Auto industry cries foul as Trump moves toward car tariffs
- British Open at a glance
- Court blocks measure asking voters to split California in 3
- Vermont signs sister state pact with Japanese prefecture
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
- President Trump insults tiny country visited by LePage
- United Continental and Grainger rise; Devon Energy skids
- Mere gun lover, or Siberian spy? Maria Butina's curious path
- Trump to address VFW convention next Tuesday in Kansas City
- Judge: No additional prison for terror-related charges
- AEG Presents Acquires Remaining Shares of Firefly Music Festival
- AEG Presents Acquires Remaining Shares of Firefly Music Festival
- Parker looks to get career back on track with hometown Bulls
- Man killed by Kansas City police had long criminal record
- Growing fire shows potential for explosive Northwest season
- 5 charged in California murder of Mexican Mafia wife
- Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweights and Heavyweights Weigh-In Before Their Return to Cage for PFL4 and Make-or-Break Fights Heading Into October Playoffs
- Brazil reports at least 744 infected with measles
- Pentagon objects to GOP rider blocking protection of birds
- AmEx 2Q profits rise, but there are worry spots on lending
- Astronomers spy nearby star that could be chomping a planet
- Trump to promote job training at White House event
- Palestinians protest US visa denial to experts to come to UN
- BC-US--Index, US
- On Basketball: Toronto will need to work some magic now
- The Latest: DOJ says 6 states, NYC cheat citizens by suing
- Truex, Furniture Row seeking new primary sponsor for 2019
- Trump says in interview he told Putin that US won't tolerate election interference: 'I let him know we can't have this'
- Gary Beach, who won Tony in 'The Producers,' dies at age 70
- Chemical plant explodes, catches fire; wide area evacuated
- The Latest: NFL concussion payouts expected to grow
- Emmaus Life Sciences Announces the New England Journal of Medicine has Published the Phase 3 Trial Results of Endari™ (L-Glutamine Oral Powder) in Sickle Cell Disease
- State Department: Russian claims against Americans 'absurd'
- AP News Guide: Chicago police releasing videos more quickly
- Machado exit could start a trend for underachieving Orioles
- UNC's Fedora causes stir with CTE comment at ACC media days
- U.S. Junior Amateur Scores
- The Latest: DOJ says 6 states, NYC, cheat citizens by suing
- Business Highlights
- SKIM versterkt marketing- en HR-functies met nieuwe wereldwijde leiders
- In President Trump, Sen. Rand Paul finds a like-minded ally
- Un centre médical universitaire de renommée mondiale fait l'acquisition du système robotique de nouvelle génération de Synaptive pour la neurochirurgie mini-invasive
- Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook
- NATO hits back at President Trump's Montenegro World War III remarks
- 2-time finalist Azarenka misses direct entry for US Open
- Berkshire Hathaway stock jumps after buyback rules eased
- 'Big Hunk o' Love' for Elvis could connect 2 distant cities
- Djibouti asks UN help to end border dispute with Eritrea
- Trump plans to nominate new Census Bureau director
- ACLU attack on Kobach roils Kansas GOP governor primary
- Mexico: Self-defense militia boss cleared of weapons charges
- Videos show police at Vegas shooting, meeting wounded guard
- Philadelphia's tax on soda upheld by state Supreme Court
- US Interior watchdog investigating Zinke's role in land deal
- LPGA's Lincicome prepares to chase history on PGA Tour
- The Latest: Backer of 3 Californias effort pans court ruling
- Police: 2 children suffer bites in possible shark attacks
- After Helsinki, Dems struggle over Trump, the term 'treason'
- Japan's Princess Mako sees Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue
- mu Space Makes History for Asia with Successful Blue Origin Flight
- The Latest: Authorities ID 3 passengers killed in bus crash
- Mavericks add Jenny Boucek to coaching staff
- Muslim group decries Arizona congressman over UK activist
- The Latest: 1 found dead in Oregon wildfire
- A person with knowledge of the deal says the Orioles have traded All-Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Dodgers
- Suspected Russian agent has ties to South Dakota businessman
- FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US
- AP Source: Dodgers land All-Star Machado from Orioles
- Mexico electoral authority issues $10 million fine
- Harvey Weinstein asks judge to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit
- ASTON Alliance Forms Electronic Document Joint Projects Consortium
- Crusaders start playoffs as big Super Rugby title favorites
- Super Rugby playoffs at a glance
- China files WTO challenge to US $200B tariff plan
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Lyft beefing up background checks after latest driver arrest
- Taiwan urges China to work out rules for interaction with Taiwan
- Tigo lança tecnologia sem fio de vanguarda – Mesh – como a nova arquitetura de comunicação solar para a plataforma TS4
- US eases Obama-era coal ash pollution rules for utilities
- No LeBron, but ESPYs attendees abuzz about newest Laker
- Ramirez, Quintero score; Minnesota United tops Revs 2-1
- California man pleads guilty to trying to help terrorists
- Major League Soccer
- Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
- Taiwan President receives EU parliamentarians, pledges to expand economic ties
- Taiwan’s central gov. agencies to phase out dispatch labor in two years: Premier Lai
- Japan records trade surplus in June despite US tariffs
- Briscoe wins door-banging overtime shootout at Eldora
- After rescue, Thai soccer boys pray for fortune at temple
- Beijing eliminates special licensing rules for HK, Macao, and Taiwan ventures in China
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Eldora Dirt Derby Results
- Bill Clinton: Leaders must remember 'our common humanity'
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Angels praise Mike Trout for 'prioritizing personal values'
- Today in History
- Sweden wildfires spread as far north as Arctic
- Turkey ends state of emergency, but eyes tough terror bill
- EU ruling against Google opens 'opportunity,' rival says
- US deporting crime victims while they wait for special visa
- Trump's Russia comments provoke division among veterans
- NRL's Roosters sign winger English winger Ryan Hall
- Man accused in Texas student's death says he didn't kill her
- Australian prime minister calls on pope to fire archbishop
- Top Democrats shy away from using word 'treason' with Trump
- Kentucky's Paul shares Trump's skepticism of US intervention
- Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
- North Korea hasn't met its promise to return US war remains
- Ga. Democrat shows the way for other black women in politics
- US intelligence chief is tough on Russia, at odds with Trump
- LGBT advocates fear Kavanaugh's votes on gay-rights issues
- Sophia, world’s 1st android citizen, opens Taipei Digital Innovation Forum
- ABB: Continued Profitable Growth
- New Phase 3 Data Show Investigational Subcutaneous Formulation of Vedolizumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Achieving Clinical Remission at Week 52 in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis
- Illinois man stabs himself after jury's guilty verdict
- Israeli parliament passes contentious Jewish nation bill
- US official: Xi Jinping is stalling US-China trade talks, likely to replace top negotiator
- Hawaii searches for safe spots for people to see lava
- AP Photos: Still going! Hawaii volcano thunders on
- ADDING MULTIMEDIA House of Cats: George Takei Takes Aim at White House With Hilarious New Political App
- Under Assad's grip, uneasy co-existence with Syria ex-rebels
- Rescuers find 9 bodies after 2 buildings collapse in India
- Didi, SoftBank set up taxi-hailing joint venture in Japan
- Authorities say up to 30 injured in tent collapse at California military base
- Sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs
- Chance the Rapper announces Chicagoist purchase in song
- Major League Soccer
- AHF Calls for International AIDS Conference (IAC) Participants and the World to “Keep the Promise” on HIV/AIDS
- AHF Calls for International AIDS Conference (IAC) Participants and the World to “Keep the Promise” on HIV/AIDS
- Vettel needs to keep pressure firmly on Hamilton in Germany
- Taichung Flora Expo to debut theme song by Taiwanese pop singer named event ambassador
- Mild breeze, fast course for start of British Open
- Rights group details lead-up to Myanmar attacks on Rohingya
- Rivers dry and fields dust, Iranian farmers turn to protest
- Women getting a second bobsled event at 2022 Olympics
- British police identify suspects in Skripal attack – report
- Loon's first commercial internet balloon deal is in Kenya
- China's live-fire drills are 'tailored for Taiwan separatists'
- In Syria, evacuation underway of pro-government villages
- Taiwan possesses strong biotech and ICT talent and R&D base: President
- Macedonian PM reveals question for referendum on name change
- Selon une étude clinique, la technologie SunLike de Seoul Semiconductor améliore la santé des yeux et la qualité du sommeil
- SunLike-LED von Seoul Semiconductor verbessert die Augengesundheit und Schlafqualität, so eine klinische Studie
- Secondo uno studio clinico, il LED SunLike di Seoul Semiconductor migliora la salute oculare e la qualità del sonno
- FIBA bans Australian players over basketball brawl in Manila
- The Poseidon Foundation: Liverpool Bids to Be First ‘Climate Positive’ City by End of 2020
- Chinese president visits UAE amid push to increase influence
- Japan prosecutors charge Kobe Steel in fake data scandal
- Asian stocks drift lower as investors await news on trade
- Two rabies cases from Chinese ferret-badger bites reported in eastern Taiwan
- With Leonard gone, a new look for Popovich and the Spurs
- Russian officials to meet suspected spy jailed in US
- The Latest: Carnoustie not living up to its nickname
- National League
- American League
- FlipNpik Opens Its Private Sale to Public and Introduces Fiat-Based Payment Gateway
- Taiwan state oil company fined for Penghu oil leak cover-up
- Turkey formally arrests televangelist, scores of followers
- Top German court rejects bid to block gas pipeline
- Tigo sort une technologie de pointe sans fil – Mesh – comme nouvelle architecture de communication solaire pour la plateforme TS4
- Tigo lanza tecnología inalámbrica de vanguardia, Mesh, como la nueva arquitectura de comunicación de energía solar para la plataforma TS4
- Russians protest retirement age rise, in challenge for Putin
- Investor frenzy in S. Korea over Russia treasure ship rumors
- Netanyahu greets Hungary's Orban as 'true friend of Israel'
- French president's aide seen in police helmet beating man
- Smart and Innovative Apps and Services forum offers digital solutions for Taiwan’s SMEs
- Saudi Aramco evaluating stake in SABIC chemical firm
- MOFA: Dioayu Islands remain Taiwanese territory
- Local councils go to court to stop London Heathrow expansion
- Growing extremism threatens Mali's July 29 elections
- Yemen rebels claim to target Saudi oil refinery in Riyadh
- FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US
- Bituan.Com to Be Online This Month; Pioneers in Group Buying of Digital Assets
- Turkey debates new terror bill as state of emergency ends
- Tigo bringt hochmoderne Wireless-Technologie – Mesh – als die neue Solar-Kommunikationsarchitektur für die TS4-Plattform auf den Markt
- Rigoberto Uran withdraws from Tour de France
- Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 3 faces delay after failed tender
- Red Cross: Migrants at Croatian border tell of being beaten
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Iran indicates talks with US on nuclear program unlikely
- Germany arrests Syrian man over suspected IS membership
- Aston Martin enters private flying transport with its first aircraft concept
- Radio Free Europe to resume broadcasts in Romania, Bulgaria
- Russia slams proposal to question Trump summit translator
- China's Xi absent from People's Daily cover again, despite kicking off tour to Africa
- MedMen Opens First Branded Store in Las Vegas
- MedMen Opens First Branded Store in Las Vegas
- MedMen Opens First Branded Store in Las Vegas
- Waypoint Residential Acquires 576-Bed Student Housing Property Serving University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- Carvana Grows Presence in Ohio with Four New Markets and State’s First Car Vending Machine
- Woman charged in mother's crossbow killing dies in jail
- Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg
- EU to hit back if US imposes tariffs on car imports
- Giant statue of bare-chested Jeff Goldblum pops up in London
- F1 champion Lewis Hamilton signs new contract with Mercedes
- Jailed Audi chief seeks release pending German fraud probe
- 'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $1.9M
- Israeli police detain liberal rabbi over 'illegal' weddings
- Wikipedia founder talks about how his journalistic venture works at Taipei Digital Innovation Forum
- UK pound falls to lowest in 10 months as retail sales drop
- Indian forces kill 8 Maoist insurgents in forest gunbattle
- The Latest: Turkish authorities interview rescued migrants
- Bristol-Myers Squibb and Gritstone Oncology Announce Clinical Research Collaboration to Evaluate Novel Immunotherapy Approach in Advanced Solid Tumors
- Global report singles out North Korea on slavery
- Russian President Putin calls summit with Trump a success, slams US critics for discrediting their progress
- Warning signs rise for stock market's record-setting run
- The Latest: Putin says US-Russia summit was successful
- Inquest opens into British woman poisoned by nerve agent
- Spokesman says Pakistan's ex-PM jail conditions deplorable
- Sri Lanka expect to win test series absent captain and coach
- Thomas wears yellow as the Tour heads toward Alpe d'Huez
- School district buying 6 new buses following deadly crash
- OGSystems Announces New Executive Leadership
- Top Five Things You Should Do to Improve Cybersecurity in the Healthcare Industry| Infiniti Research
- England playing first Ireland test before Ashes in 2019
- Spanish Supreme Court judge drops extradition requests for Catalan separatist politicians wanted on rebellion charges
- High-pressure steam leak in Manhattan; no injuries reported
- The Latest: Trump tweets that 'Fake News Media' wants war
- Spanish judge drops extradition requests for 6 Catalans
- Target is cranking up same-day delivery in New York
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- The Beatles' 'All You Need Is Love' adapted for picture book
- Semtech’s LoRa Technology, DNA of IoT, at Google Cloud Next ’18
- YouEarnedIt and HighGround Join Forces to Transform Human Capital Management Industry
- NTT Communications Named Leader in SAP HANA® Services by ISG
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Type-C Power Delivery Input Protection Switch With True Reverse Blocking
- Students Respond to PR Council Diversity Challenge with Winning Concept
- BioEnterprise and Bounce Innovation Hub Establish Joint Office; Expand Biomedical Resources in Northeast Ohio
- Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce Trajenta®’s CARMELINA® cardiovascular outcome trial met its primary endpoint
- New Survey Explores Link Between Travel and Curiosity
- Taiwanese nurse named in the winning list of 2018 iPhone Photography Awards
- Taiwan food icon I-Mei Foods ventures into biotechnology
- Elevate Launches Prime Credit Card for Non-Prime Consumers
- MLG Blockchain and GB Capital Markets Form Joint Venture
- Kite and Gadeta Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Gamma Delta T Cell Receptor Technology for Solid Tumors
- Houston man shoots would-be intruder to protect wife
- Comcast dropping out of Twenty-First Century Fox bidding war
- German officials seize 77 properties in laundering probe
- Top Wearable Technology Trends That Will Have a Major Impact This Year | Quantzig
- Market Segmentation Strategy for the Power Market: Tips to Understand Ongoing Market Transformations | Infiniti Research
- SIGOS: Digital Experience - 120 Mobilfunk-Netzbetreiber aus 60 Ländern treffen sich in Nürnberg
- Inmate used weapon to kill Minnesota corrections officer
- Kisner shoots 66 to take early lead in British Open
- Injuries reported in blast a Pennsylvania Army depot
- POTTERY BARN KIDS DEBUTS NEW HIGH-STYLE NURSERY COLLECTION, POTTERY BARN MODERN BABY
- DC Universe sets pricing plan for digital subscription
- Samsung Launches 4D Lunar Gravity VR Experience Developed in Collaboration with NASA
- DAHlicious® Organic, Maker of India-Style, Probiotic-Rich Lassi and Yogurt Launches Single Serve Lassi
- DAHlicious® Organic, Maker of India-Style, Probiotic-Rich Lassi and Yogurt Launches Single Serve Lassi
- DAHlicious® Organic, Maker of India-Style, Probiotic-Rich Lassi and Yogurt Launches Single Serve Lassi
- Seoul Semiconductor Delivers Its Innovative LED "SunLike" to U.S. Lighting Market
- Nintendo Download: This Week’s Games are Mega, Man
- Starbucks To Open First U.S. Signing Store
- Nintendo Download: This Week’s Games are Mega, Man
- TEKsystems Pilots IT Career Training Course with Per Scholas and Baltimore-based Nonprofit Living Classrooms
- Blockchain Levels Up with Another Mega-Deal: XYO Announces Acquisition of LayerOne and Will Be Open-Sourcing Its Geospatial Technology
- Aerohive® Announces Worldwide Availability of the Industry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Point
- Spain drops extradition requests for Carles Puigdemont, other Catalan separatists
- Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People
- South Korean court holds government accountable for 2014 Sewol ferry sinking
- Turkey lifts state of emergency, but fear of repression lingers
- Aide to French President Emmanuel Macron caught beating protester in video
- Crow Holdings Industrial Breaks Ground on First Midwest Project
- Implementing Merchandising Analytics Enabled a Home Furnishings Retailer to Enhance Their Core Merchandising Activities | Quantzig
- FlipNpik bietet der Öffentlichkeit privaten Verkauf und führt fiatbasiertes Zahlungsgateway ein
- FlipNpik ouvre sa vente privée au public et lance une passerelle de paiements en monnaie fiduciaire
- Test: No alcohol in man whose vehicle killed a Danish girl
- Carnival workers arrested in deaths of Kansas fair vendors
- Premature baby penguin recovers after parents broke her egg
- Global Forecast-Asia
- New Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Card Takes Flight
- New Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Card Takes Flight
- New Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Card Takes Flight
- Motorola Solutions and the Motorola Solutions Foundation Provide $18M to the National Law Enforcement Museum
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower
- Abu Dhabi awards $1.6 billion survey project to China's CNPC
- Spokesman says Pakistan's ex-PM jail conditions 'deplorable'
- EU refers Hungarian asylum policies to European court
- Palestinians say 1 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
- Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- American League
- National League
- Ice Man out to conquer British Open, and the famous collapse
- 10th Anniversary Hearts and Hands Gala October 20 to Honor Muhtar Kent
- Food Lion MVP Customers to Partner with Food Lion to Donate Up to 500,000 Meals to Local Food Banks and Feeding America
- Knightscope Appoints Chief Financial Officer Marina Hardof
- Market Assessment Study for a Medical Devices Manufacturer Helped Boost Their Market Share by 5% | Infiniti Research
- Rio Tinto Opens Chicago Office to Be Closer to U.S. Customers
- Atropine Sulfate Injection, USP Now Available From Fresenius Kabi
- Trump's pick to run consumer watchdog faces skeptical Senate
- United Soccer League
- 5.7 magnitude quake rattles Mexico, no damage reported
- How to Get Better Vacation Photos, No Selfie Stick Required
- Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten killed
- Trump on EU's $5B fine against Google: 'I told you so!'
- US stocks skid as banks and consumer products companies fall
- Archaeologists find ancient pottery workshop in Egypt
- Votel: No new direction on Syria after Trump-Putin talks
- Auto industry urges US to hit brakes on proposed car tariffs
- Nicaragua marks 1979 revolution amid protests, bloodshed
- The Latest: 4 injured in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
- Medical device company settles US case over false claims
- EU is urging members to prepare for no-deal Brexit
- The Latest: Dozens of businesses affected by NYC steam blast
- The Latest: Trump's pick for consumer watchdog faces Senate
- Teen found starving, living in barn, family members arrested
- Rosa Parks family house set for auction next week
- Saudi Arabia signs deal for 5 Spanish-built warships
- Ted Williams' Mexican-American heritage explored in PBS film
- 3 more top sprinters out of Tour de France
- AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know
- Indiana man arraigned in 1988 killing of 8-year-old girl
- 6 clubs fined, risk FIFA transfer bans for debts to players
- No air traffic over Belgium due to technical glitch
- Republicans block bid to extend election security grants
- For some, a DNA test produces only uncertainty about health
- The Latest: Tariffs would add $4,400 to car prices
- CNN chief Jeff Zucker undergoing heart surgery
- Sisters recount years of horror in Syria's Palestinian camp
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market 2018-2022 | Rising Investments in the Shale Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
- FIFA fines Egypt $50K for prohibited World Cup warmup game
- Official says 14 civilians killed in Afghanistan explosion
- Russia tests new nuclear weapons after summit with Trump
- The Latest: Inmate who killed prison officer is segregated
- Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
- Senegal sentences extremist supporters in rare mass trial
- Some Democrats opposing nominee to protest IRS donor policy
- The Latest: Facebook to remove rumors instigating violence
- Vegas takes wild journey to British Open
- Vertical Companies™ and Galenas Form Strategic Partnership for the Ohio Legal Medical Cannabis Market
- EU should create crisis unit for migrant arrivals - Italian PM
- How has the one-child policy affected China?
- Viktor Orban says 'Jews can feel safe' in Hungary during Israel visit
- The army, a 'rebel,' a 'messiah' — who would prevail in crucial Pakistan vote?
- European Commission refers Hungary to ECJ for defying EU asylum laws
- Republicans block subpoena for Helsinki summit translator
- New knockout format at RWC 7s will up pressure on big guns
- US general reviewing Trump's year-old Afghan war strategy
- Peru judicial head offers to resign over corruption scandal
- Lawyer: Turkey rejects extradition of Australian IS suspect
- Congo's president still coy on role in long-delayed election
- Airman who inspired "Good Morning, Vietnam" film has died
- Fujifilm Premium XF10 Digital Camera with APS-C Sensor Now Available at B&H Photo
- Sagan announces separation from wife in middle of Tour
- Chelios leaving Red Wings to return to Chicago
- Review: The Internet's return lacks bite, electricity
- Michelle Obama joins nationwide voter registration effort
- Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO
- Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market 2018-2022| Advent of Smart and Intelligent Packaging to Boost Growth| Technavio
- Larry Robinson, durable CFL star with Calgary, dies at 76
- Global Low- and No-calorie Soda Market 2018-2022 | Innovation in Packaging to Boost Demand | Technavio
- Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Market 2018-2022 | Advances in Computing and Communication Systems to Promote Growth | Technavio
- Boeing, Airbus report roaring sales at close of Farnborough
- Global Industrial HVAC Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio
- Report: Wells Fargo charged customers for hidden services
- Human rights activist on trial in Chechnya on drug charges
- Spieth takes a stumble in his British Open title defense
- Stoli Group Introduces Super-Premium Se Busca Mezcal with Joven, Reposado and Añejo Expressions
- Global Over the Top Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 17% | Technavio
- Arkansas inmate returns to death row after attempted suicide
- Syngenta 2018 #RootedinAg contest finalists announced
- Farmers fret and wait as US-China trade war escalates
- Symetra Named to 2018 ‘Ward’s 50’ List of Life and Health Insurance Top Performers
- 2nd STREET USA, Inc. to Open Third American Store in Costa Mesa, Orange County, California, on July 20th, 2018
- Records: Deputy in Minnesota shooting disciplined 4 times
- Florida soldier says agency is blocking path to citizenship
- LPGA Tour's Lincicome tees off in PGA Tour's Barbasol event
- Environmentally-Focused Oilfield Waste Facility Open near Orla
- The Latest: Oregon Governor says wildfire may be an arson
- Unannounced Russian military exercise panics Armenians
- With 'slut' comments, Lewis's radio career flares up again
- AP source: Falcons won't offer WR Jones new deal this year
- Police: Man suspected of burglaries in 9 states arrested
- Casting aside concerns about Federal Reserve's independence, Trump says he's 'not happy' with interest rate increases
- Fatal SUV crash driver among 5 charged in smuggling scheme
- Trump slams rate increases by independent Federal Reserve
- The Latest: Chinese emissary says no easy win in trade war
- Southern Iraq's woes to continue, renewed protests possible
- AP source: Celtics re-sign Smart to 4-year, $52 million deal
- Many options, few solutions after Nevada execution delays
- Montenegro more puzzled than affronted by Trump's attention
- Trump pushing job training as employers search for workers
- White House: Trump 'disagrees' with Putin offer to allow Russia to interview Americans the Kremlin accuses of crimes
- Sales jump for book by former US ambassador to Russia
- Sanchez resolves visa issue, travels to US for United tour
- Melania Trump listens as students discuss being civil online
- UN diplomats: Russia puts 'hold' on US requests over NKorea
- Tour de France Stages
- Average US mortgage rates dip; 30-year at 4.52 percent
- EPA watchdog urges agency to strengthen oversight of state drinking water systems after lead crisis in Flint, Michigan
- Burkina Faso captures 60 extremists near Mali, Niger border
- IOC cautions sports bodies on Serbia, Kosovo hosting events
- New Jordanian government wins vote of confidence
- Trump aide gives ambiguous comments on election interference
- Comic-Con programming kicks off with 'The Predator'
- Cameroon military, separatists blamed for 'grave abuses'
- Turmoil slows rebuilding of Puerto Rico's power grid
- Florida OKs $19M for election security after hack attempts
- Watchdog urges EPA to bolster oversight after Flint crisis
- Pence defends Trump's summit performance in St. Louis speech
- Bill aims to block foreign ownership of election systems
- 2018 Hong Kong Cyclothon Welcomes Globally Renowned Hammer Series to Its Shores
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Truffle treasures in the Drome region
- Matthews™ Closes $54.5 Million Worth of Shopping Centers in Orange County, CA
- Al-Qaida suspect linked to cartoonist plot to plead guilty
- With Comcast out, how Disney's empire will look with Fox
- Global Duck Meat Market 2018-2022 | Development of Lab-Grown Meat to Boost Growth | Technavio
- McConnell withdraws Trump judicial pick minutes before vote
- Mexican company reopens distribution center after violence
- Global Laundry Care Market 2018-2022 | Product Innovation and Portfolio Extension to Drive Growth | Technavio
- 7 Puerto Rico policemen charged in federal corruption case
- In rebuke to Trump over Putin summit, Senate goes on record against allowing Russia to question US officials
- The Latest: Minnesota congressman defends 'slut' comments
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- WTA Ladies Championships Gstaad Results
- Ex-president of suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault
- Tractor driver dies as fire consumes Oregon wheat fields
- Global Nut Oils and Butters Market 2018-2022| Rise in Vegan Population to Boost Growth| Technavio
- Global Intelligent Phones Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 15%| Technavio
- ATP World Tour SkiStar Swedish Open Results
- The Latest: Apple, Boeing sign Trump's job training pledge
- Red Sox, Yankees heading for compelling AL East finish
- Global Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 25%| Technavio
- Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2018-2022| Growing Demand for Personalized Photo Products to Boost Growth| Technavio
- Global Storage as a Service Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 31%| Technavio
- Union Pacific's 2Q profit jumps as volume rises 4 percent
- Global Packaged Turmeric-based Beverages Market to Post a CAGR of 21%| Technavio
- PGT Innovations Adds Vice President and Corporate Controller
- Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'
- Whiskey summit planned in hopes of defusing trade conflicts
- Groundbreaking Set for Second Phase of Slavic Village Housing Development
- Global Probe Card Market 2018-2022| Increasing Wafer Size to Boost Growth| Technavio
- White House: Trump asked national security adviser to invite Putin to Washington for fall meeting, discussions underway
- Emerald Asset Management and 1251 Capital Group Agree to Partnership
- Olivia Munn Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award Aboard the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con
- New Mexico regents move forward with cutting sports
- Global Retirement Home Services Market 2018-2022| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Austin D. Kim as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
- The Latest: Intel chief says Russia meddling in US 'ongoing'
- Allen Harrison Appointed President of Methodist Healthcare System
- Canada threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs
- Did Trump and Putin agree to anything? Only they know
- Boat that took on migrants denied entry, pointed to Tunisia
- Attacking 'hysterical' media a go-to segment at Fox
- Global Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market to Post a CAGR of 13% by 2022 | Technavio
- Christmas in the Wizarding World Returns to The Shops at South Town in Utah
- DeMarcus Cousins relishing fresh start in Golden State
- EBay and American Express slide; Comcast and IBM climb
- APNewsBreak: Miami Dolphins to discipline players who protest during national anthem with suspensions, fines or both
- Trump administration will keep protected status for Somalis
- Chile bishop resists giving abuse report to prosecutors
- Koepka brought to his knees, rebounds for 72 at British Open
- Report: Lake oil spill in Michigan would cost nearly $2B
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- APNewsBreak: Dolphins anthem punishment includes suspensions
- Global Automotive Throttle-by-Wire-System Market 2018-2022 | Key Factors Driving Growth | Technavio
- Global Plastic Fillers Market 2018-2022 | Effective Waste Management to Drive Growth | Technavio
- Investigators examine why Army helicopters blew down tents
- The Latest: Carnival workers arrested in 2 Kansas deaths
- Column: Woods close, but mistakes cost him again
- Liverpool signs Brazil goalkeeper Alisson from Roma
- Global Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market 2018-2022| Increasing Government Initiatives on Safety Systems in Automotive Industry to Boost Demand| Technavio
- Liverpool signs Brazil goalkeeper Alisson from Roma
- Hawks request waivers on guard Jaylen Morris
- Microsoft profit up, aided by cloud rivalry with Amazon
- Key hole at British Open
- BC-GLF--British Open Scores
- Disney announces new Star Wars 'Clone Wars' episodes
- Man wanted for wife's killing in Dominican Republic arrested
- In reversal, Pentagon now says it backs GOP measure on birds
- Famed scholar explains his Trump defense to Vineyard crowd
- Kang trying to put cheating accusation behind him at British
- Capitals re-sign Bowey to $2 million, 2-year deal
- Brazilian police arrest 'Dr. Bumbum' after patient dies
- British Open at a glance
- Beyond Meat Opens Doors of New State-of-the-Art Innovation Center in Los Angeles, Expanding Research Footprint and Fueling Progress Toward a Perfect Build of Meat Directly from Plants
- A glance at US mortgage rates
- Boat with 160 African migrants reportedly capsizes off Yemen
- Federal judge tosses out climate change lawsuit
- 4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
- Business Highlights
- Despite EU sanctions, hotel rooms available in Crimea
- AP Source: Thunder trade Anthony to Hawks, waiver likely
- 16-year-old Thai goes ace-albatross in AJGA event
- State governors delve into foreign diplomacy on trade war
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Brings the Beat to Fans at San Diego Comic-Con
- Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Inc RE Australia
- The Latest: Advocates say extension for Somalis not enough
- Rosenstein defends charging foreign agents US can't arrest
- California sues over Trump halt to truck pollution rule
- The Latest: Police report injuries from Iowa Pella factory
- Western Digital Begins Sampling 1.33 Terabit, Four-bits-per-cell, 96-layer 3D NAND
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Angels' Shohei Ohtani cleared to begin throwing progression
- The Latest: Dolphins say "all options open" on anthem policy
- British Open Tee Times
- More than 300 older children split at border are reunited
- Tornado hits factory in Iowa; some injuries reported
- Toshiba Memory Develops 96-Layer BiCS FLASH with QLC Technology
- Big move for Big Bird: Sesame Street moving into classrooms
- Walter White may appear in 'Better Call Saul,' creator says
- BC-GLF--Barbasol Championship Scores
- Russian army drill panics villagers in Panik, Armenia
- Delle Donne and Parker choose their teams for All-Star Game
- Montgomery makes club-record 7 3s, Dream win 6th straight
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 Winners Release
- Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 Winners Release
- Power use hits record high for July in Taiwan
- Woman temporarily becomes millionaire after account mix-up
- Hader challenged to 're-earn the trust' of Brewers teammates
- Neymar not upset at critics of his World Cup rolling
- CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Toshiba Memory Develops 96-Layer BiCS FLASH with QLC Technology
- US, allies set to evacuate Syrian aid workers from southwest
- Australia continues bid to return IS suspect from Turkey
- N. Korea puts reunion of war separated families in doubt
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Grindr, dating app for gay community, opens office in Taipei
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Paramount fires its top television executive over comments
- Cambage breaks WNBA's two-game scoring record with 88 points
- Cambage breaks WNBA 2-game scoring mark with 88 points
- National League
- Sheriff: Eight people dead and several others hospitalized after tourist boat accident on lake in Missouri
- Florida publication seeks FBI 9/11 records on family's ties
- Heyward helps Cubs beat Cardinals 9-6 in return from break
- Sheriff: 8 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- As China's bullying cripples tourism to Palau, Taiwan steps up to help its ally
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Cahill open to offers for club football outside Australia
- North Korea opens tourist office in Taipei
- Philippines orders Australian nun deported and blacklisted
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Italy: Matteo Salvini to sue anti-mafia writer critic of migrant policy
- Governor to sign ban on smoking at public beaches, parks
- Slain police officer to be laid to rest
- A hairy issue: Sailors tell the US Navy, 'We want beards'
- What did Trump and Putin talk about? Only they know
- Retired general likely to fill US State Dept. post responsible for Taiwan policy
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- US, allies set to evacuate Syrian aid workers from southwest
- Amazon Publishing’s Abigail Strom, author of Tell Me, Wins Romance Writers of America 2018 RITA Award
- Amazon Publishing’s Abigail Strom, author of Tell Me, Wins Romance Writers of America 2018 RITA Award
- AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Rosenstein defends charging Russians as a deterrent
- Trump-Putin II: Planning fall event in aftermath of Helsinki
- Translators stay in shadows, but Dems want Trump's to emerge
- Democrats wrestle with election-year message on health care
- Sri Lanka wins toss, to bat 1st in 2nd test vs South Africa
- Taiwan is a partner of US Indo-Pacific strategy: senior US official
- Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez to rally Democrats in deep-red Kansas
- Taiwan takes winner's trophy at San Marino Cup football tournament
- Sheriff now says 11 people are dead after a tourist boat capsized and sank in Missouri
- Vietnam convicts, deports US man who joined rare protest
- The Latest: Sheriff says at least 11 dead in boat accident
- Professional Fighters League (PFL) Fourth Regular Season Delivers Intense MMA Action and Exciting Finishes To Fans Worldwide as Fighters Clinch Playoff Spots
- Professional Fighters League (PFL) Fourth Regular Season Delivers Intense MMA Action and Exciting Finishes To Fans Worldwide as Fighters Clinch Playoff Spots
- Professional Fighters League (PFL) Fourth Regular Season Delivers Intense MMA Action and Exciting Finishes To Fans Worldwide as Fighters Clinch Playoff Spots
- Heat wave has Tokyo residents concerned about Olympics
- PureTech Health Announces Collaboration with Roche to Advance Technology for Oral Administration of Antisense Oligonucleotides
- Space Structures Uses ESI Software to Secure the Integrity of Satellite Panels During Launch under ESA Contract
- Dans le cadre de son contrat avec l’ESA, Space Structures utilise les solutions d’ESI pour sécuriser l’état des panneaux satellites lors des lancements
- Official: Taliban attacks kill 8 police in east Afghanistan
- British Open gets a little rain to dampen Carnoustie
- Upcoming Events in Taipei July 21 - July 29
- Tropical Storm Ampil closest to Taiwan on Saturday
- Israeli east Jerusalem plan gets cool Palestinian reception
- Google to string undersea cable from France to Virginia
- RFG Brands Continue Down Silk Road into Asian Market
- Special Olympics celebrates 50 years of inclusiveness
- South Korea court sentences jailed ex-President Park Geun-hye to additional 8 years for abusing state funds, elections
- S. Korean ex-leader sentenced to 8 more years in prison
- Iowa tornadoes hit unexpectedly, causing damage and injuries
- UAE’s $8 Billion Tech Industry Presents Extensive Growth Opportunities for Chinese Businesses
- WhatsApp to limit forwarding messages in India after mob lynchings
- North Korean economy shrank by 3.5 percent in 2017
- Credit card cloning on rise in India amid Narendra Modi's cashless push
- Officials: Missing Pakistani peace activist returns home
- Author's widower wins Australian court battle for estate
- Suspect detained in killing of Olympic figure skating star
- Institute of Economic Research warns of possible economic trouble for Taiwan
- Asian stocks rise amid fears of more China, US tariffs
- Taiwan-China relations are tense, democracy is Taiwan’s foothold: Time Magazine
- Gunmen kill radio commentator in Philippines
- The Latest: Dustin Johnson's goal is making it to weekend
- Russian envoy: More Trump-Putin contacts needed, no secrets
- China's yuan falls against dollar, helping exporters
- Thailand seeks control over movies about cave ordeal
- American League
- National League
- Russian envoy to US says Russia 'open' to Putin visit to Washington after Trump invite
- Global Smart Waste Management Market 2018-2022 | Advent of Smart Technologies to Drive Growth | Technavio
- Taiwan state oil company CPC signs MOU with Vietjet holding
- 2019 Taipei Game Show open for registration
- Germany's Merkel faces questions over migration, ties to US
- Divers set to resume search for 5 missing after boat sinks
- The Latest: Russia pushing for US release of suspected agent
- Taiwan hopes for more exchanges on digital government with Estonia
- Pakistan identifies man it says killed 149 at election rally
- Human Rights Watch urges Brazil to regulate pesticides more
- Macron's security aide detained, was filmed beating activist
- China unable to take Taiwan by force if U.S. intervenes: U.S. expert
- Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Modi's gov't
- 5,500 Taiwanese companies to showcase their wares in Vietnam
- Roadside bomb targeting security convoy wounds 6 in Pakistan
- Super Rugby playoffs at a glance
- Nordic telecom operator Telia enters TV business
- AirAsia to begin direct flights between Chiang Mai, Thailand and Taoyuan, Taiwan
- DPP lawmaker thanks U.S. congressmen for support of Taiwan
- Hurricanes beat Chiefs 32-31 to reach Super Rugby semis
- Mercedes gives Valtteri Bottas 1-year contract extension
- Regions reports second quarter 2018 earnings from continuing operations of $362 million, up 21 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.32, up 28 percent
- Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse
- South Korea's Park Geun-hye given more jail time over spy funds
- Sieren's China: Pendulum politics between China and the EU
- Merkel insists US ties key to Germany despite Trump tensions
- Shark attack confirmed in 1 of 2 bites off Fire Island
- Maharaj picks up 3 wickets as South Africa fight back
- Ricciardo's German GP hopes all but ended by grid penalty
- Honduran bishop accused of sexual misconduct resigns
- Poland's president moves toward constitution changes vote
- Britain's May in Northern Ireland to push her Brexit vision
- Chinese president meets top leaders in 1st visit to UAE
- Germany moves to formally close Puigdemont extradition case
- Greece: Search continues for Turkish woman, 3 sons on border
- Van with 2 crime spree suspects crashes into commuter bus
- Xunlei and Onething Technologies' ThunderChain Recognized as Outstanding Entrepreneurship and Innovation Project by Xinhua Net
- Marseille signs Croatia defender Caleta-Car
- Man sentenced to prison over fake airport bomb threat
- Taiwan's offshore islands of Kinmen and Matsu see increased travel volume
- Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs
- Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Results
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sends Letter to Board of Lasalle Hotel Properties
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sends Letter to Board of Lasalle Hotel Properties
- Mark Wahlberg buying auto dealership in Ohio
- Turkey arrests wife of Islamic State commander Shishani
- Cameroon: 20-plus candidates seek presidency in October vote
- Kennywood Park announces new Steelers-themed coaster
- Sports court overturns AC Milan's ban from Europa League
- Sheriff's office says 6 people remain missing after a duck boat sank in a southwest Missouri lake; 11 confirmed dead
- Chicago's John Marshall Law School to merge into UIC
- Sexual harassment panel being set up at embattled UNAIDS
- Ricciardo posts fastest time in 1st German GP practice run
- Big Trends in Merchandise Planning for 2018| Infiniti Research
- Wipro and Alight Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership
- Owners may demolish pyramid home in Illinois after fire
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Philadelphia Phillies & Aramark Launch Apple Business Chat at Citizens Bank Park
- Philadelphia Phillies & Aramark Launch Apple Business Chat at Citizens Bank Park
- KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Meadows at Clearfork in Lockhart
- LiDAR Startup SOS LAB Receives Gold Prize at the Silicon Valley International Invention Festival
- MCR Acquires Hilton Garden Inn at Rhode Island’s Outstanding International Airport
- MCR Acquires Hilton Garden Inn at Rhode Island’s Outstanding International Airport
- Singapore: Hack of 1.5M patients' records targeted PM Lee
- Republic Bancorp, Inc. Reports a 56% Year-Over-Year Increase in Second Quarter Net Income
- NYC releases documents connected to Central Park 5 case
- Russia summons Greek ambassador over Macedonia dispute
- Ecommerce Trends You Should Not Ignore in 2018| Quantzig
- Cow breaks Connecticut farm worker's jaw
- State Highway Patrol says two more bodies have been found in a Missouri duck boat accident, taking the death toll to 13
- 10-year-old Somali girl dies after female genital mutilation
- World Cup stewards to be punished over Pussy Riot protest
- Ventilation Equipment Procurement Report: Supply Market Scenario and Cost Analysis Now Available From SpendEdge
- Croatian media: Forward Kalinic refused WCup medal
- Turkey and the Netherlands to normalize relations after row
- Japan Parliament OKs law to allow casino gambling at resorts
- Rice Midstream Partners Unitholders Approve Merger with EQT Midstream Partners
- Search for ex-convict into 2nd day after he fled police
- Sri Lanka-South Africa-Scoreboard
- SOLOS Named Official Smart Glasses Partner of IRONMAN
- How does the world's second most populous nation speak?
- Rebels start boarding buses to depart southwest Syria
- Turkey, US officials meet to discuss Iran sanctions
- The Latest: Trump slams Fed, trading partners
- Maharaj's career-best figures restrict Sri Lanka to 277
- PPG Appoints Anne M. Foulkes as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
- German police: Several injured in attack; suspect arrested
- McIlroy reins it in at British Open, stays in mix with 69
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Reagents Procurement Report: Category Pricing and Sustainability Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
- Egypt, Sudan seek to bolster ties after years-long tension
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open mostly lower
- UEFA imposes 3-month Champions League ban on Roma president
- Colleges ask for a share of future salary in lieu of loans
- High jumper Ukhov among top Russians facing doping cases
- Survey: What’s Cleaned the Most? Tidying the Toilet is Number One!
- PPG Appoints William Schaupp as Vice President and Controller
- UK space officials seek nifty name for Mars rover
- American League
- National League
- Major League Soccer
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Michigan man enters plea in death of 20-month-old daughter
- Wife testifies against Jordanian man on trial for 2 slayings
- EU nations help Sweden as wildfires rage above Arctic Circle
- Japan's Abe: US auto tariff will damage US, world economy
- US probes complaints that some Ford Escapes overheat, stall
- F1 opens tender process for next tire supplier from 2020-23
- A lifelong friendship fuels the chemistry of 'Blindspotting'
- With singer Mary Gauthier, veterans find a new voice
- Stocks wobble, dollar slips as traders shrug off trade talk
- 12 dead in passenger van crash near Mexico City
- Cleanroom Consumables Procurement Report: Procurement Insights and Supply Market Overview Now Available From SpendEdge
- Home demolitions may create new problem: lead-tainted dust
- Great Clips® & Monster Jam® Celebrate SHARK WEEK with Competition between Mohawk Warrior and Megalodon Drivers
- Putin vows to hear 'all opinions' in pension controversy
- Behcet's Syndrome | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- Worker injured in blast at Army depot in Pennsylvania dies
- The Latest: Spanish migrant service says 450 people rescued
- Global Blended Learning Courses Market 2018-2022 | 12% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
- Global Ammonium Nitrate Market 2018-2022| Use of Ammonium Nitrate Substitutes to Promote Growth| Technavio
- US and South Korea brief UN on Trump-Kim Jong Un summit
- Global Calcium Propionate Market 2018-2022 | Increase in Demand for Organic Foods to Boost Growth | Technavio
- Global Bio Polyols Market 2018-2022 | 10% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
- Statue honoring Chris Cornell to be erected in Seattle
- Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 244 runs in 4th ODI
- Ohio governor spares condemned killer following concerns raised by juror about inmate's childhood
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 4th ODI Scoreboard
- Zaman's double ton helps Pakistan crush Zimbabwe again
- One giant sale: Neil Armstrong's collection goes to auction
- Robin Williams artworks, memorabilia to be auctioned
- IOC leader happy with shrinking 2026 Winter Olympic contest
- Ohio killer spared after extent of childhood abuse revealed
- Mother charged in death of 2-year-old son
- Putin says Russia could bid to host another Olympics
- Charges filed in Minnesota over City Council brawl
- Neymar insists he will stay at PSG to win titles
- 3 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza
- The Latest: Trump-Putin talks to focus on security issues
- Highest One-Day International Cricket Scores
- Sagan takes 3rd win at Tour, Thomas keeps lead on Stage 13
- North Dakota seeks federal money for pipeline protest costs
- Sheriff's office says 4 bodies missing since duck boat capsized have been found, raising death toll to 17
- Puerto Rican evacuees get another extension on housing
- Singapore: Hackers get away with 1.5 million patients' public health records
- Khmer Rouge genocide in the minds of Cambodian youth
- Archivist, bookseller charged in $8M rare book theft scheme
- Challenging D.C.’s Literacy Crisis by Encouraging a Love for Reading and Lifelong Learning in Youth
- White House: Trump administration 'is not considering supporting' Putin-backed call for referendum in Eastern Ukraine
- The Latest: Ex-juror after killer spared: Truth matters
- Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries
- Immigrant parents have trouble reaching separated children
- Fans getting out of control on Tour de France climbs
- Rapper Common goes back to school to help teachers
- New York Times: Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen secretly recorded him talking about payments to former Playboy model
- Pop artist Robert Indiana's cause of death 'undetermined'
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Nutty pastry fingers in Mende
- Russian space agency confirms security agency search
- AP source: 76ers trade forward Holmes to Suns for cash
- Revelations of US cardinal sex abuse force pope's hand
- UK officials say nerve agent victim Charlie Rowley has been released from the hospital.
- GEICO Associates Let the Games Begin for Children’s National Health System Fundraising
- Audit: Systematic failures in Illinois' group home oversight
- NY Times: Trump was recorded talking of paying Playboy model
- Republican Party picks Charlotte, NC to host 2020 presidential nominating convention
- Trump nominates 4 to top foreign service rank
- Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2018-2022 | 20% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
- Republicans pick Charlotte to host 2020 convention
- Son, Lamela extend contracts at Tottenham
- Smithsonian gallery explores diversity in US lynchings
- Nerve agent victim released from UK hospital after poisoning
- Global E-learning Market 2018-2022| 17% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio
- 'Jeopardy!' winner gets probation for sneaking into emails
- Dawn Commemorates 40 Years of Helping Save Wildlife
- Global Polymer Pipes Market 2018-2022 | Acceptance of Engineering-grade Flexible Materials to Drive Growth | Technavio
- Acting CIA watchdog up for top job resigns
- Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation
- Global M-Learning Market 2018-2022 | 23% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
- The Latest: Forecasters: Iowa hit by at least 5 tornadoes
- Seaweed piles up on beaches along Mexico's Caribbean coast
- Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor
- Global Heliport Lighting Market 2018-2022| Varied Use of Heliports to Drive Demand| Technavio
- Man charged in deaths of 2 males found in Flint River
- Polycystic Ovary Syndrome | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- David Spade: Family coming together after Kate Spade's death
- Retinitis Pigmentosa | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- Global Miticides Market 2018-2022|Shrinking Arable Land Due to Urbanization to Drive Demand| Technavio
- Expert: GPS places Jordanian-born man at Texas slaying
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Woods has mixed bag and another 71 at British Open
- Israel carries out airstrikes after Palestinians fire shots from Gaza's border, killing at least three Hamas fighters
- Murphy: Sky Blue soccer woes 'unacceptable,' will be fixed
- Spain's conservatives convene to choose Rajoy's replacement
- The Latest: AP source: Trump on tape about Playmate payment
- Facebook suspends Boston analytics firm over data usage
- Doctors Without Borders closing Haiti hospital for women
- Melting of glacier causes flash floods in Pakistan's north
- Remains of 8 victims identified in Canada serial killer case
- Olympic champ Miller-Uibo sets personal best in Herculis 400
- Police in Italy find 2 stolen Renoir and Rubens paintings
- Baby who was in US court now will be back in dad's arms
- Tour de France Results
- Long-delayed, budget-busting VA hospital to open in Colorado
- The Latest: Robert Indiana's lawyer frustrated over autopsy
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Leicester sign Wales goalie Danny Ward from Liverpool
- Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for death of infant
- Authorities: Close to $100K found after deadly bus crash
- Iraqis take to the streets again to demand better services
- Contractor gets prison term for defrauding Sandy victims
- Let's be clear: The White House week of walk-backs
- Lyle goes out with a birdie at the British Open
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Israeli military says Palestinian fire kills soldier near Gaza border, first Israeli killed there in months of violence
- Work on NYC tunnels complete 6 years after Superstorm Sandy
- Ecuador's ex-president seeks protection from arrest order
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Column: Fleetwood's hair and game groomed for British Open
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Lawyers; Asylum seekers face horrible conditions in custody
- AP Explains: Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo remains hot topic
- Celtics' Smart 'ecstatic' to have summer in limbo over
- Pentagon to give Ukraine $200 million more in military aid
- Cut down: 3 of top 5 players to miss weekend at British Open
- Baby whose US court appearance drew outrage over Trump's border separations is reunited with parents in Honduras
- Specialist facing US Army discharge sues for citizenship
- The Latest: Video shows chaotic scene after bus crash
- Hall of Fame Open Results
- Democrats find not-so-secret weapon in Trump controversies
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- The Latest: Baby reunites with family in Honduras
- Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky takes break from social media
- Microsoft and Honeywell rally while Skechers and GE slip
- National rig count decreases by 8 to 1,046; Texas loses 5
- Dash for cash: Cup champ Truex in the market for '19 sponsor
- Director James Gunn fired from 'Guardians 3' over old tweets
- Storms delay Lincicome's bid to make cut at PGA event
- BC-GLF--British Open Leaders Cards
- Nationals activate Strasburg, Zimmerman from DL
- MGM banks on never-used anti-terrorism law in suing victims
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Key hole at the British Open
- Missouri governor's office: 9 of the 17 dead in duck boat accident from one family; 2 members of that family survived
- New sex abuse allegations levied against prominent cardinal
- Guatemalan pleads guilty in crash that killed Colts player
- Armored dinosaur with spiky head unveiled at Utah museum
- British Open at a glance
- BC-US--Index, US
- Dolphins owner says he was keeping options open on anthem
- South Africa's golden summer of golf continues at Carnoustie
- Croatia Open Results
- Police: Man confesses to throwing infant against wall
- Orioles designate RHP Chris Tillman for assignment
- Business Highlights
- Cards' Carpenter hits 3 HRs, 2 doubles in 6 innings, exits
- Bucharest Open Results
- Cespedes, back with Mets, could be moved to first base
- Coates leaves The Atlantic, where he rose to prominence
- Duck boats linked to more than 40 deaths since 1999
- Kurt Busch wins the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
- The Latest: Lawyer says no smoking gun in jogger rape docs
- Simpler, one-dose treatment to prevent malaria relapse OK'd
- Novichok victim released from UK hospital
- Sweden now fighting 50 wildfires as EU nations rush water bombers
- Puerto Rico probes forensic institute as bodies pile up
- Funeral scheduled for 5 children who died in New Jersey fire
- Peruvian villagers demand justice, set court files on fire
- Terrell Owens released from Eskimos' negotiation list
- Judge: "Great progress" reuniting families split at border
- Expert and advocate for iconic monarch butterfly has died
- Tigers put Fulmer on DL, activate Martin
- BC-GLF--British Open Scores
- National League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Putin soccer ball gift to Trump gets routine security check
- Pitcher Antonio Bastardo gets second drug suspension
- Congress abandons bid to reverse Trump deal with ZTE
- The Latest: Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
- Brewers reliever Josh Hader apologizes to teammates
- Carpenter 3 HRs, 2 doubles and exits, Cards hammer Cubs 18-5
- Analysis: Few good options on anthem protests for NFL owners
- Kavanaugh's lengthy paper trail becomes flashpoint
- Netflix unveils first 8 Shonda Rhimes projects for platform
- WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT
- FANTASY PLAYS: Second half starting, time to make a run
- Colombian rebels-turned-politicians sworn into Congress
- Grizzlies sign Watanabe to two-way deal, waive Henry
- Hotrod team donates brains, urges same from military members
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Lewis strikes back after comments surface from his 2012 show
- CalSTRS Reports 9.0 Percent Net Investment Return for FY 17-18
- Indians get a Hand when new relievers join them after break
- Bear cub burned by Colorado wildfire healing, gaining weight
- Newly released video shows man believed to be last of tribe
- M. Night Shyamalan debuts 'Glass' trailer at Comic-Con
- Blizzard Entertainment Unveils NERF RIVAL OVERWATCH® REAPER WIGHT EDITION Blaster at Comic-Con® International: San Diego
- Film Review: Cartoon 'Teen Titans' goof across DC universe
- Jamie Lee Curtis hugs an emotional 'Halloween' fan
- Mariners GM: Don't be surprised to see Cano at first
- Machado joins Dodgers after deal with Orioles
- Boston's Holt injured at end of wild play in Detroit
- Texas heat: Hottest home game for Rangers in 25 seasons
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Loyd scores season-high 31 points, Storm beat Sun 78-65
- Tokyo's 1964 Olympics echo through the city's 2020 games
- Mexico president-elect defends earthquake fund
- Migos' Offset arrested on felony gun charges in Georgia
- Tropical Storm Ampil causes flight disruptions at Taoyuan Airport, Taiwan
- Man suspected of shooting and killing Hawaii officer during traffic stop dies in police shootout, authorities say
- Exhibition spotlighting Taiwan folk religion to kick off in Los Angeles
- American League
- National League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Comic-Con gets a look at Spider-Man spinoff 'Venom'
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Nats' Strasburg loses, beefs with Scherzer; Braves win 8-5
- Diaz has winning hit as Blue Jays beat Orioles 8-7 in 10
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Santana leads Phillies to comeback win over Padres
- American League
- National League
- Dietrich homers twice in Marlins' 6-5 win over Rays
- Ohtani resumes throwing as Angels hope for ligament health
- American League
- Worries of violence accompany 2020 GOP convention choice
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Price leads defending champion Killian in Gov Cup semis
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- ‘Formosa Taiwan’ designation adopted by US Postal Service
- American League
- National League
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Cespedes homers in return as Mets beat Yankees 7-5
- Price, Red Sox win again, blanking Tigers 1-0
- National League
- Machado shines in Dodger debut as LA beats Brewers 6-4
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Vandersloot becomes 7th WNBA player with triple-double
- Vandersloot has triple-double to help Sky beat Wings
- American League
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Taiwan is important partner facing potential Taiwan Strait crisis: senior US Congressman
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Duda drives in 3, Royals hold on to beat Twins 6-5
- Today in History
- Putin idea for Ukraine referendum rejected by White House
- The White House week when 'no' meant 'yes'
- Ticket mix-up put family on ill-fated Missouri tourist boat
- Two democratic socialists rally voters in deep-red Kansas
- Trump missteps fuel new energy in Democrats' campaigns
- Nats' Strasburg loses, beefs with Scherzer; Braves win 8-5
- American League
- National League
- The problem of Kavanaugh's lengthy paper trail
- Taiwan boosts tourism cooperation with Myanmar
- NBA Champion Jordan Bell visits Taiwan for NBA 3x competition
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Sandoval homers to back Rodriguez as Giants beat A's 5-1
- Last-place Fever end five-game skid, top short-handed Sparks
- American League
- Inside Trump's isolation after Putin summit, walkbacks
- Democratic socialism surging in the age of Trump
- LeBlanc, relievers shut down White Sox in Mariners' 3-1 win
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- American League
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Indians win in 11th at Texas after debuting new relievers
- Keuchel takes no-hitter into 7th, Astros top Angels 3-1
- CIA: China is waging a 'quiet kind of cold war' against US
- An excited, energetic Taylor Swift brings tour to MetLife
- National League
- National League
- Tapia's grand slam leads Rockies over Diamondbacks 11-10
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Hamas accepts cease-fire after massive Israeli Gaza strikes
- Rodriguez, Marte power Pirates past Reds 12-1 after delay
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Major League Soccer
- Tropical Storm Wukong to emerge south of Taiwan
- BC-RGU--RWC Sevens Results
- Mob lynches Muslim man over cow smuggling charges in India
- No major upsets with new format at Rugby World Cup Sevens
- Eritrean diaspora watches Ethiopia thaw with hope, mistrust
- David Warner returns to cricket in Australia in Darwin
- Chinese leader arrives for Africa visit as US interest wanes
- Four uniform invoices worth NT$10 million shout out to the winners
- Maharaj claims South Africa's best figures since readmission
- Taiwan's foreign ministry opens up Instagram account
- CPJ raises questions over situation for media in Pakistan
- Proteas in trouble after Maharaj heroics
- Taiwan is expecting APEC summit invitation later this month
- Macau takes in 533 dogs after Asia's only race track shuts
- American League
- National League
- 337 Chinese nationals caught committing crimes in Taiwan during Jan.-May 2018
- Moving day awaits at British Open
- Vietnam PM visits Formosa Ha Tinh Steel in central Vietnam, commends Taiwanese company for environmental reforms
- Africa sees 1st carbon-neutral brewery amid climate concerns
- Migrant rescue ship docks in Spain's Mallorca
- Around-Taiwan travel by Puyuma Express possible in 2020: Minister
- Ultra Taiwan makes debut with two-day EDM music event
- Zimbabwe's leader tries to rally white voters as gap narrows
- Margaret Thatcher's spouse not happy about McCartney invite
- Professor Tseng Tzu-feng named honorary director of German Institute for southern Taiwan
- Crusaders beat Sharks 40-10 in Super Rugby quarterfinals
- India: Mob lynches Muslim man accused of cow smuggling
- The Latest: No wind, good scoring early in British Open
- 10 Iranian troops killed in attack near border with Iraq
- 2nd test: Sri Lanka in control despite Maharaj 9-129 for SA
- Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in the US 2018-2022| Rise in Number of Accidents to Drive the Market Growth| Technavio
- Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je unveils re-election campaign logo
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2018-2022| 34% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio
- German prosecutors charge bus attacker with attempted murder
- Leclerc quickest in rain-soaked 3rd practice for German GP
- Pakistan candidate kills himself after sons oppose him
- Global Pollution Mask Market 2018-2022| Latest Innovations in Product to Spur Market Growth| Technavio
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum partially re-opens after nine-month renovation
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Sri Lanka-South Africa 2nd Test Scores
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwan builds shelters for conflict victims in Southern Philippines
- Hypogonadism | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
- Fiat Chrysler board meets in light of CEO's surgery
- Mucositis Therapeutics| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio
- Judge rejects US efforts to strip terrorist of citizenship
- New evacuations in southwest Syria as offensive continues
- Australian skull displayed in US museum buried in France
- French investigators raid home of Macron's bodyguard