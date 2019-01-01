英文新聞列表 English News List
- Man City to weigh up bid for Sanchez, says Guardiola
- Taiwan welcomes 2018 with stunning fireworks display at Taipei 101
- Bahamas navy intercepts boat carrying 76 Haitian migrants
- Sports in 2018: Long on hype, short on new faces, suspense
- UN leader issues 'red alert' for unity in 2018
- HAPPY NEW YEAR! Taipei 101 welcomes 2018 with magnificent fireworks and LED light show
- Anticipation high as California rolls out retail pot sales
- James Harrison active for Patriots after leaving Steelers
- Cologna, Oestberg win cross-country Tour de Ski races
- Iran's president says people free to protest in first comments since widespread demonstrations began
- Legal recreational pot in California: What you need to know
- Brisbane International Results
- Iran's president says public worries extend beyond economy to corruption allegations and government transparency
- Steelers sitting Big Ben, Bell vs winless Browns
- Iran's president says protests must not be allowed to make the public 'feel concerned about their lives and security.'
- 'Star Wars' passes 'Beauty and the Beast' as top 2017 earner
- WTA Shenzhen Open Results
- Seattle settles lawsuit over abuse claims against ex-mayor
- Palestinians call back envoy to US for talks on future ties
- Thousands to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas under tight security
- Happy New Year from Taoyuan City of Northern Taiwan
- The Latest: Pats make sure Jets aware of frigid temperatures
- Arsenal concedes late to draw at West Brom in EPL
- The Latest: Thousands in Times Square for New Year's Eve
- Pope Francis laments wars, injustices that 'ruined' 2017
- The Latest: Trump offers condolences to Colorado victims
- Man City's record winning run ends at 18 matches
- The Latest: President Trump tweets: 'What a year it's been'
- The Latest: Over 70 CA shops licensed to sell retail pot
- Czech Republic defeats Switzerland at world juniors
- France's Macron wants to win fight against extremism in 2018
- Plane crashes and burns in Costa Rica, believed to have 12 aboard
- Plane with 12 believed aboard crashes in Costa Rica
- Polish leader focuses on constitution in New Year's address
- Hendrickson, Glasder earn Olympic spots in ski jumping
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Cleveland Browns finish season 0-16, the 2nd in NFL history
- National Football League
- 5 Colorado deputies shot, 1 fatally, in 'ambush' attack
- 10 killed in fiery crash along Mexico's Pacific coast
- Woe and 16; Browns go winless after 28-24 loss to Steelers
- AP PHOTOS: New Year's Eve observances around the world
- Rosy outlook: Riley, Smart took over playoff-potential teams
- Browns match 2008 Lions with 0-16 season, lose to Steelers
- Sabres' Pominville can see how Winter Classic has evolved
- Thunder's Patterson fined $10K for criticizing officiating
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Ward, Bridges help No. 2 Michigan State rout Savannah State
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Beal's 39 points lead Wizards to 114-110 win over Bulls
- Chief justice notes topic of sexual misconduct in report
- Karlsson has hat trick, Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 6-3
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Nadal to return in Tie Break Tens; Djokovic also playing
- Songs by Jay-Z, Harry Styles among Obama's favorites of 2017
- Karlsson has hat trick, Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 6-3
- Costa Rican authorities say dead in plane crash include 10 U.S. citizens, 2 local residents
- Ducks dominate third period, beat Coyotes, 5-2
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Inmate behind 2015 prison break had a new escape plan
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Butler scores 26, Timberwolves beat slumping Pacers 107-90
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Leader Kim Jong Un says North Korea completed its nuclear force in 2017 and the U.S. must know it is a reality
- National Football League
- Raiders fire coach Jack Del Rio after 6-10 season
- Bills end 17-year playoff drought with win and help
- Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality
- MOFA to put stickers on e-passport to cover Dulles Airport image
- Irving scores 28 for Celtics in 108-105 win over Nets
- National Football League
- Irving scores 28, Celtics hold off Nets to win 3rd straight
- Taiwanese gather on Ketagalan Blvd. for New Year's flag-raising ceremony
- Bengals oust Ravens from playoff hunt with 31-27 victory
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Johnson scores twice in Lightning's 5-0 rout of Columbus
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Tyreke Evans scores 26 points, Grizzlies beat Kings 114-96
- New Zealand includes 2 spinners for first 2 ODIs vs Pakistan
- Nuclear weapons in North Korea a reality the US must accept, says Kim
- Lou Williams scores 40 points, Clippers hold off Hornets
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Barnes leads Mavericks past Thunder for 4th straight win
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Connor Hellebuyck makes 35 saves, Jets beat Oilers 5-0
- Nyquist scores twice as Red Wings top Penguins 4-1
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Paul helps Rockets to 148-142 win over Lakers in double OT
- Taiwanese religious traditions abroad: a Taoist temple in South India!
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Dario Saric scores 27 points to help 76ers beat Suns
- Pitlick scores twice, Bishop and Stars beat Sharks 6-0
- Landeskog scores 2 goals as Avalanche rout Islanders, 6-1
- NFL Playoff Glance
- 76ers' Embiid injures right hand in win over Suns
- 2017 was the safest year in history for the aviation industry
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Mariah Carey makes it through Times Square set unscathed
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Times Square revelers braving frigid weather watch crystal ball's descent herald start of 2018 in the US
- Costa Rica seeks cause of crash that killed 10 US citizens
- Mexico: Latest murder highlights blurred lines in journalism
- This Week: Fed minutes, Walgreens results, Nonfarm payrolls
- Through Sunday, December 31, 2017
- Giordano scores in OT to lift Flames over Blackhawks
- 2018 New Year's celebrations around the world
- Taipei MRT reports over 2.5 million trips on night of New Year's celebrations
- West Indies win toss, bowl in 2nd T20 vs New Zealand
- 2018 starts with record cold in parts of the Midwest
- Trump welcomes new year with a lavish party at private club
- Balmy weather forecast for most of Taiwan on New Year's Day
- Court to hear case of Ohio taking inactive voters off rolls
- Murray lone heir apparent among 5-star backup QBs in playoff
- Roberts promises review of judiciary's misconduct polices
- Minibus falls into sea near Shanghai, killing 7 people
- Israeli minister wishes Iranian protesters 'success'
- CFP semifinals: Back on New Year's Day with Southern flavor
- Party on, California: State ushers in new year with broad legalization of marijuana
- New year brings broad pot legalization to California
- Advice for the New Year from Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je
- Konta beats Keys; Svitolina advances in Brisbane
- China's 2017 movie ticket sales rise 13.5 percent
- Sharapova, Halep advance at Shenzhen Open
- 4 deputies wounded, 1 dead in Colorado attack
- At least 8 dead as speedboat capsizes off Indonesia's Borneo
- The Latest: Some Californians ring in new year with weed
- Flowers and sunshine greet thousands for 129th Rose Parade
- Report: 2 more protesters killed amid Iran demonstrations
- Rains washes out 2nd T20 between NZ and West Indies
- Iranian state TV reports that 10 people have been killed amid nationwide protests, without elaborating
- A Department Director at Taiwan's National Security Bureau resigns
- The Latest: Iran state TV says 10 killed in protests
- New Taipei firefighter attacked when trying to stop the illegal use of fireworks
- Nearly 200 Filipinos injured by firecrackers during holidays, says health officer
- Iran state TV says security forces repelled 'armed protesters' who tried to take over police stations, military bases
- 2 die from fireworks in Germany, no repeat of mass groping
- Flipkens beats Vekic at ASB Classic in Auckland
- Pope on 2018: forget life's useless baggage, empty chatter
- Prominent UK CEO, family victims of Australia seaplane crash
- China accuses Taiwanese chemical firms of unfair economic practices, launches investigation
- Parking garage fire destroys hundreds of cars in UK
- Passenger falls off platform, killed by express train in northern Taiwan
- Thailand: 239 people killed in road accidents New Year's weekend
- Q&A: What's happening with Iran's ongoing protests?
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Police: 4 dead in New Jersey domestic incident
- Activists: Heavy fighting, airstrikes near Syrian capital
- Israel's Likud party members vote to annex settlements
- The Latest: Trump says Pakistan playing US for 'fools'
- About 40,000 French homes without power due to winter storm
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT
- Latest: Hearty souls brave overnight cold for Rose Parade
- Eurasian otter found taking cover in a Kinmen elementary school dies Monday at Taipei Zoo
- Lions fire coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs
- Trump slams Pakistan for 'lies & deceit' in New Year's tweet
- Armed with new data, officials target 'drug-dealing' doctors
- NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio set to begin 2nd term at City Hall
- Browns coach Jackson grateful to survive 0-16 season
- After missing playoffs, Lions dismiss coach Jim Caldwell
- Knockaert scores 1st Premier League goal in 2018
- Suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen kill 23
- Cologna, Oestberg win Tour de Ski pursuits and lead overall
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- 4 months later, Silva finally free to play for Leicester
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Official: US VP Pence visit to Israel postponed again
- The Latest: State media says Syrian president reshuffles gov
- WTA Shenzhen Open Results
- Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to take oath for second term
- Q&A: How is the growth of bitcoin affecting the environment?
- Brisbane International Results
- Israel indicts teenage Palestinian girl who slapped soldiers
- Tax on medical devices to resume after 2-year suspension
- ASB Classic Results
- London man arrested in killing of 22-year-old pub worker
- Stokes replaced in England's ODI squad, can enter IPL draft
- Things looking up for Atlantic City in 2018
- Kerber wins twice as Germany beats Belgium 2-1 at Hopman Cup
- Polka, Ponzi and prison: Jack Black stars in new biopic
- Father and son sent off in 4th-tier English soccer game
- Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees retires
- Egypt: Gunman attacks liquor store, killing 2 Christians
- AP POLL ALERT: Michigan State beats out Duke for new No. 1 in AP Top 25 after Villanova loss; Texas A&M drops to 11th
- Michigan State to No. 1 in AP poll, Villanova drops to No. 3
- Liverpool grabs late winner; struggling Stoke loses again
- Shiffrin matches her idol Schild with 37th World Cup win
- Bears fire coach John Fox after a 5-11 season
- Pakistan pre-empts UN-banned group activities in capital
- Bye week means job search for Patriots assistant coaches
- Klavan grabs late winner for Liverpool at Burnley
- Qualifier Ojeda Lara beats Vesely in straight sets
- Court to review lethal drug records Ohio wants to shield
- Dolphins' Drake says throwing helmet was stupid
- Pressure on Hughes intensifies after latest Stoke loss
- Guam raises smoking age from 18 to 21
- AP POLL ALERT: Stanford back in women's AP Top 25 at No. 24 after dropping out last week to break 17-year run
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Stanford back in AP women's hoops poll; UConn still No. 1
- Companies tout renewable energy projects for Massachusetts
- The Latest: Wyoming students warned about Colorado shooter
- Bills coach: Tests negative on LeSean McCoy's ankle injury
- Leicester beats Huddersfield 3-0 as Silva finally plays
- Stoch wins again to extend 4 Hills lead
- ATP World Tour Tata Open Maharashtra Results
- Top-seeded Thiem wins opener in Qatar
- Witherspoon, Rhimes among founders of anti-harassment group
- Man United beats Everton 2-0 to end run of draws in EPL
- Chicago sees drop in homicides, shootings in 2017
- Thomas to make debut with Cavs on Tuesday against Portland
- 2 fired, 1 retired and 1 near miss on NFL's 'Black Monday'
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Hundreds take part in frigid Coney Island Polar Bear plunge
- Gionta named captain as US unveils Olympic roster
- Meghan Duggan among 6 3-time Olympians on US women's roster
- Bentley leads South Carolina past Michigan 26-19 in Outback
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Lingard, the late developer finally flourishing at United
- Gretchen Carlson named chair of Miss America organization
- Power down: Phil Taylor loses world final in last darts game
- Man City says Gabriel Jesus sustained medial ligament damage
- 9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison
- Rose Bowl: Oklahoma leads Georgia 24-14 in 2Q
- Mourinho takes swipe at Scholes over Pogba criticism
- Bills reverse tank talk by ending 17-year playoff drought
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- Bowe, Davis seek Olympic berths at US speedskating trials
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan headline news
- Defending champion Davis ousted in 1st round at ASB Classic
- Biggest supermoon of 2018 to shine over Taiwan tonight
- Japan emperor greets cheering crowd at palace for new year
- 300 Hollywood women launch anti-sexual harassment movement
- Starc back, Smith absent for Australia before 5th Ashes test
- Passionate young patriots show their love of Taiwan at NYC's New Year Celebrations
- National Basketball Association
- Photo of the Day: First sunrise of 2018 in Taiwan
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- Dawgs run wild: Georgia beats Oklahoma 54-48 in Rose Bowl
- Power outage affects train service at New York Penn Station
- Leader of NYC Ballet retiring amid misconduct investigation
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Singer Carrie Underwood also injured her face in fall
- DeRozan scores franchise-high 52, Raptors beat Bucks 131-127
- Allen, Crabbe help Nets beat Magic 98-95
- Butler scores 28 points; Timberwolves beat Lakers 114-96
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- 42 survive boat capsizing off Indonesia's Borneo; 8 dead
- McCollum scores 32, leads Blazers over Bulls 124-120 in OT
- Customs processing outage delays international travelers
- Asian markets mostly higher as 2018 trading opens
- DeRozan scores 52, Raptors beat Bucks 131-127 in overtime
- Top-seeded Muruguza retires with cramps, out of Brisbane
- New Year's Day 'Protect Hong Kong' march targets HK-CHI rail-link project
- Taiwan beverage buyers baffled by bag ban
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Gaucho grill: Argentine cuisine glows with wood-fire cooking
- South Korea offers to hold high-level talks with rival North Korea on Jan. 9 to discuss Olympics cooperation
- Few colleges track suicides, despite prevention investments
- S. Korea offers to talk with North on Olympics cooperation
- Diego Costa returns to Atletico bearing high expectations
- Asian markets mostly higher as 2018 trading opens
- 'Dawgs run wild: Georgia beats Oklahoma 54-48 in Rose Bowl
- Taiwan's China Airlines wins Most Outstanding Float in Rose Parade 2018
- 'Dawgs run wild: Georgia beats Oklahoma 54-48 in Rose Bowl
- Australian seaplane wreck to be raised from river this week
- No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl
- China threatens to 'dock' warships in Taiwan's harbors
- Official: 1 district police chief killed in Taliban ambush
- Drug use, sales soar in Iraq's Basra amid nationwide spike
- In auto industry home, Michigan tries to accommodate bikes
- Taiwan to open office in Lagos, Nigeria, on Jan. 5
- Drug use, sales soar in Iraq's Basra amid nationwide spike
- Iranian state television reports 9 more people killed overnight amid nationwide protests, unrest
- Japanese yen hits 2-year low vs. Taiwan dollar
- Iran state TV: 9 killed in nationwide protests, unrest
- Jack Sock injured as US beats Japan at Hopman Cup
- Australian driver charged with murder after pedestrian dies
- Colorado authorities were warned about gunman's mental state
- Iran: 450 protesters arrested over 3 days in Tehran
- Faced with 'naked bread' woman forced to buy plastic bag
- Roselle flowers reach full bloom in Taipei’s Guandu Plain
- South Korea breaks export records in 2017
- International Cricket Council confirms MCG poor pitch rating
- On Trump's plate: Congress, midterm elections, North Korea
- California rolls its own recreational pot sales out for 2018
- Israeli lawmakers pass law to hamstring dividing Jerusalem
- Injured Murray withdraws from Brisbane International
- California lawmakers to confront sexual misconduct scandal
- Taiwan charges Chinese student with using New Party spokesman
- Former child soldiers help Uganda's rebel abductees heal
- Letters tell schools, parents in Malaysia: Don't send kids to study in Taiwan!
- Uneasy neighbors share information on nuclear facilities
- 2 die in climbing accident on South Africa's Table Mountain
- Taiwan successfully researches the recycling of farm waste in South Asia
- Not-so-happy new year for UK commuters as fares rise
- American blogger Logan Paul apologizes for YouTube video
- South Korea proposes high level talks with North Korea; China expresses support
- Taiwan’s highest court rules for mother who sues her son for financial support
- Bone-chilling cold grips wide swath of US, at least 2 deaths
- Egypt executes 4 Islamic militants over 2015 attack
- 13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction
- AP PHOTOS: Hindus in India and Nepal mark auspicious day
- Taiwan is a cyclist's paradise: Lonely Planet writer
- German nationalist's anti-Muslim tweet prompts complaint
- US, UK, Norway warn South Sudan over breaking cease-fire
- Kaohsiung's year end party and performer Jeannie Hsieh score huge on New Year's Eve!
- In first remarks since protests, Iran's supreme leader accuses 'enemies of Iran' of meddling in country
- Russian army demonstrates latest weapon: Cuddly puppies
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- New Southbound Policy service center launched in Taipei
- Toyota Corolla Altis remains Taiwan’s best-selling car for 17th year running
- Dense fog disrupts travel in New Delhi and northern India
- Sharapova wins, Ostapenko loses at Shenzhen Open
- Gunmen kill 17 at church service in Nigeria's River State
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for former PM Zia
- Taiwan's New Party spokesman rejects allegations about funding from China
- Visitor from Dominican Republic slain in Lawrence
- Activists rally in Ukraine over case of murdered lawyer
- Sophia the robot politely rejects an imaginative proposal of marriage in her first visit to India
- German, Bulgarian tourist couple found dead on Greek island
- Global Forecast-Asia
- NBC names Hoda Kotb as Lauer replacement on 'Today'
- Pakistan summons US envoy to protest Trump tweet
- Berlin zoo polar bear cub dies after 26 days
- The Latest: Trump accuses Justice Dept of being 'deep state'
- Series of mild to moderate earthquakes rattles Macedonia
- Ugandan leader signs bill removing presidential age limit
- 1 of 4 inmates who escaped Berlin prison turns himself in
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Jan. 7-13
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open 2018 on a strong note
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Top US commander wants more aggressive Afghan push next year
- US stocks start 2018 with gains as technology leads again
- Ask Brianna: How do I make a money resolution that succeeds?
- Versace's former mansion now a luxury hotel in Miami Beach
- Wenger charged for actions inside officials' changing room
- Lawsuit: Duke, UNC agreed to not hire each other's doctors
- UF gets $8.7M grant to improve food supply in Africa
- Israel gives African migrants 3 months to leave or face jail
- Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in yard
- Amateur detective drawn into murder case in 'Tango Down'
- Column: Woods' back among top questions in new year in golf
- Get Started: IRS warns that tax season brings security risks
- The Latest: Iowa water tower freezes as temperatures plummet
- 3 people accused of operating Georgia brothel sent to prison
- Woman with cancer marries in hospital hours before her death
- Bulgarian leader vetoes "insufficient" anti-corruption law
- UN Security Council welcomes new members with flag ceremony
- Ted Thompson out as Packers GM, now senior adviser
- $343M and $440M jackpots tempt lottery players
- Dave Robicheaux returns in new novel by James Lee Burke
- US soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan
- George Weah: Slum to soccer stardom and now president
- Trump sounds open to Korea dialogue, says Kim feels pressure
- German conservatives call for tougher migrant age checks
- Dead-of-winter trips from northern lights to festivals
- US figure skaters seek Olympic berths this week at trials
- Regulators open probe of Goodyear motor home tires failures
- On the streets of Tehran, Iranians feel protesters' pain
- Highway crash in northern Italy kills 6 when tanker ignites
- Trump administration calls on Iran to unblock Instagram, other social media amid protests
- Coric upsets 2nd-seeded Carreno Busta at Qatar Open
- McDonald's tests fresh beef in another burger
- US calls on Iran to unblock social media sites amid protests
- Crime drama 'False Witness': Killed on 21st b'day
- Peggy Cummins, star of noir classic "Gun Crazy," dead at 92
- Vice suspends 2 top execs after sexual misconduct report
- Police seeking ex-boxer Vinny Paz after report of attack
- Documentary on actress-activist Rose McGowan coming to E!
- The Latest: Wisconsin finishing plan to track student deaths
- Peggy Cummins, star of noir classic "Gun Crazy," dead at 92
- Civil rights lawyer sworn in as top Philadelphia prosecutor
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- 99 inmates at large after prison riot in Brazil
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Times Square will get permanent protective barriers
- Moldovan court suspends president in political standoff
- Cops: Man leaves kids at restaurant, says walk home in cold
- Trump's Irish resort loses money for third consecutive year
- Investigators comb site of Utah bus crash that killed teen
- Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch says he is retiring after four decades in Senate
- Ambassador Nikki Haley says U.S. calling for U.N. Security Council and Human Rights Council emergency sessions on Iran
- Hatch announces he will not seek re-election
- Famed Muscle Shoals music producer Rick Hall dies at 85
- US to aid in investigation of Costa Rica plane crash
- Haase beats Kavcic in 1st round of Maharashtra Open
- GOP Rep. Shuster, transportation panel chairman, to retire
- Peru official says at least 25 dead in bus crash
- 1st of 9 Rikers Island jails set to close in overhaul
- The Latest: White House says Trump is sad Hatch is retiring
- Heading to Grand Canyon? Well-traveled train station closes
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Israeli company says India nixes $500M arms deal
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- The Latest: Man who killed Colorado deputy live-streams call
- Cop denied benefits for Sandy rescue injuries goes to court
- Organization files lawsuit against Greitens over use of app
- Man accused of obstructing terror probe remains jailed
- Czech Republic advances at world junior with shootout win
- The Latest: Arrest warrant issued for ex-boxer Vinny Paz
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- 'Wild Thoughts' for Weight Watchers
- Ex-Indianapolis employee files 'chronic body odor' lawsuit
- 2 new faces and old partisan standoffs as Congress returns
- Charges against ex-mayoral aide's son set to be dropped
- Bradford returns to practice with playoff-bound Vikings
- College Football Playoff TV ratings rise on return to Jan. 1
- How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- 33 years and counting since Dolphins reached Super Bowl
- Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road
- Llorente scores against former club Swansea as Spurs win 2-0
- South Dakota trooper: Body found in blanket after car chase
- Russian lugers banned by IOC avoid sanctions from luge body
- Napoli out of Italian Cup after 2-1 defeat to Atalanta
- Sterling scores after 38 seconds, City beats Watford 3-1
- Box office records made as Broadway says goodbye to 2017
- PGA Tour still has gap over Europe in world ranking points
- Carroll nets twice as West Ham beats West Brom 2-1
- BC-US--Index, US
- Timbers acquire central defender Julio Cascante
- The Latest: Driver in critical condition after bus crash
- Uber investors sell at big discount, but still make billions
- Court won't rehear defamation case against Bill Cosby
- Bengals give coach Marvin Lewis 2-year extension
- Palace comes from behind to beat Southampton 2-1
- Bankrupt Boston Herald gets another purchase offer
- Gabriel Jesus to miss 4-6 weeks, says Guardiola
- Acknowledging stalled peace process, Trump suggests cutting off aid to Palestinian Authority in tweet
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- No Hayward, no Thomas, plenty for Celtics, Cavs to play for
- Trump threatens to cut off US aid to Palestinian Authority
- Business Highlights
- Man City ends festive program with 15-point lead in EPL
- Thomas coming off bench in debut with Cavs, could start soon
- Spieth starts a new year with a new status: He's engaged
- Cabinet official: Immigration plans may include citizenship
- Science Says: Why there's a big chill in a warmer world
- Hectic EPL schedule will "kill" the players, warns Guardiola
- Iraqi nationals challenging deportation win key ruling
- Attorney: Family of 'swatting' victim wants officer charged
- Schoutens wins 3,000 to earn US Olympic speedskating berth
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- Arkansas deputies fatally shoot man suspected in 2 slayings
- Los Angeles DA reviewing 2 cases against Harvey Weinstein
- Carroll still believes Seahawks can be title contender
- Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- Expansion LAFC signs veteran MLS defender Jordan Harvey
- Taiwan headline news
- Immigration official wants pols in sanctuary cities charged
- Joe Root laments what Ashes could have been for England
- Trump tweet says he has bigger nuclear button than Kim Jong Un
- Fake highway signs jab at new California immigration law
- Several new measures take effect in Taiwan this year
- T-shirts in Alaska in winter? With record-tying temps, yes
- Cinnamon can cut weight
- Photo exhibition marks birth centenary of Venerable Bakula Rinpoche
- Lewis, Urlacher, Moss among 15 Hall of Fame finalists
- Glenn Maxwell omitted from Australian ODI squad for England
- The Latest: 'Swatting' suspect faces hearing, warrant
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- The tough gets going, Jeremy Lin welcomes 2018
- USA Hockey: 5 goalies in mix to fill 2 Olympic roster spots
- Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying beats Saina Nehwal in Premier Badminton League
- Thomas has smashing debut as Cavs down Trail Blazers 127-110
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Wrong flu vaccine distributed in Taiwan
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- H5N2 bird flu confirmed in central Taiwan
- National Hockey League
- Ovechkin's 2nd goal leads Capitals past Hurricanes 5-4 in OT
- Bruins score 3 in third, pull away to beat Islanders 5-1
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Spurs beat Knicks, Popovich alone in 5th for coaching wins
- Penguins score 4 in 2nd period to top Flyers 5-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Vasilevskiy's 6th shutout helps Lightning beat Maple Leafs
- Meier scores twice, Sharks win 4-1 to extend Canadiens' skid
- The Latest: US Homeland chief is wait-and-see on citizenship
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Top-seeded Wozniacki advances at ASB Classic
- President declares disaster over deadly California wildfire
- Cullen, Staal each score 2 in Wild's 5-1 win over Panthers
- FEMA allowing churches to apply for hurricane disaster aid
- Ovechkin's 2nd goal lifts Capitals over Hurricanes 5-4 in OT
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Houston-area boy, 4, confined to closet says rats friends
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- US bars $1.2B Chinese acquisition of MoneyGram
- Extremely cold air mass to arrive in Taiwan next week
- Officials appeal to hikers to not toss fruit peels on mountain trails
- Bjorkstrand's quick strikes lead Blue Jackets over Stars 2-1
- Hutton helps Blues beat Devils for 9th straight time
- SKorea: NKorea announces it will open cross-border communications in another sign of easing animosity between the rivals
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Booker, Chriss lead late rally to boost Suns past Hawks
- Chicago police: Woman shot while streaming live on Facebook
- Seoul: NKorea says it'll reopen cross-border communications
- Pokémon Go will finally hit the market in China
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Crisis-wracked Venezuela turns for hope to broken factories
- LA prosecutors weighing charges against James Toback
- Isaiah Thomas has stellar return as Cavs beat Blazers
- National Basketball Association
- 2 hurt in snowmobile crash near Mount Washington
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Strong factory data, Wall St gains boost Asian share prices
- Howard, Walker help Hornets pull away and beat Kings 131-111
- Germany improves to 2-0 at Hopman Cup with win over Canada
- Erik Johnson scores late in OT, Avalanche beat Jets 3-2
- Cold turns Niagara Falls into icy winter wonderland
- Jury goes back to work in US trial of Turkish banker
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- The Latest: South Korea welcomes North Korea's overture
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Quick, Brown lead Kings to 5-0 win over Oilers
- NZ wins toss, bats in 3rd T20 against West Indies
- Svitolina sets up Brisbane quarterfinal against Konta
- Fleury, Golden Knights blank Predators 3-0 for 8th straight
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- With Franken's resignation, Smith will join Senate
- Taiwan officers not involved in spying for China: Ministry of National Defense
- 2009 vs now: How Iran's new protests compare to the past
- Williams leads Clippers past Grizzlies, 113-105
- Milwaukee Red Cross policy spurs discrimination allegations
- Miller wins in return to Vancouver as Ducks beat Canucks 5-0
- Poll reveals Taiwanese identity at a five-year low
- South Korea says it has begun preliminary contacts with North Korea on a reopened cross-border communication system
- Líderes en la NBA
- North Korea to open hotline with South about Winter Olympics
- Palestinians outraged by Trump's 'blackmail' to cut funding
- Pro-government rallies in Iran after days of protest, unrest
- Photo of the Day: Baozi beret
- China’s plastic ban creates problems in Great Britain
- Visitors from Taiwan are Vietnam’s forth largest arrival source
- Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money
- Winter storm forecast to dump snow from Florida to Carolinas
- Lake Jiaming in eastern Taiwan to be off limits to hikers for 3 months starting Jan 5
- Thomas S. Monson, the 16th president of the Mormon church, has died at age 90
- Al-Shabab extremists execute 5 alleged spies in Somalia
- Helicopter with senior Kuwait officer crashes in Bangladesh
- Trump roots on Iran's protesters, declares 'time for change'
- Doctor who stole $100M from Medicare could get 30-plus years
- Familiar partisan clashes face lawmakers as Congress returns
- Pakistan beats New Zealand XI by 120 runs in tour match
- Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one
- Taiwanese broker sentenced to 3 weeks in Singapore slammer for drunken stupor
- Thomas S. Monson, president of Mormon church, dies at 90
- Pakistan's cricket star politician slams Trump as 'ignorant'
- 2 Democrats to be sworn in as senators, narrow GOP majority
- As men go quad crazy, women's figure skating bumps ceiling
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Thomas S. Monson, president of Mormon church, dies at 90
- Hard to believe, but Pop was once unwanted _ by Spurs fans
- Opportunity in Utah: Mitt Romney eyes political resurgence
- Record dry raises fears of drought's return in California
- Penguins looking for a big second-half breakout
- Army food menu gets a yummy update
- Climber who died in South Africa said to be from Hong Kong
- Kentucky lawmakers to attend anti-harassment training
- Arizona utility sending crews to Puerto Rico
- Kenya: 5 policemen killed by suspected al-Shabab extremists
- New Zealand vs. West Indies 3rd T20 scoreboard
- Q&A: Is there a chance for a breakthrough with the Koreas?
- Norway suspends arms, ammo exports to UAE amid war in Yemen
- Taipei City trash collection schedule for CNY holiday
- Canada should learn from Taiwan how to deal with China
- Germany ended 2017 with record high employment
- Windstorm battering France hits electricity supplies
- Russian helicopter crashes in Syria, 2 pilots die
- Flag-raising ceremony held on Taiwan's Taiping Island
- ‘Barkley’ spotlights southern Taiwan at Taipei premiere
- The Latest: Severe storm batters much of Britain
- Badly strained UK hospitals to delay non-urgent procedures
- French PM wants justice for police attack caught on video
- The Latest: Iran's Rouhani, Turkey's Erdogan talk protests
- Fed-up passenger sought fast track on Ryanair wing
- US airstrike in Somalia destroys vehicle carrying explosives
- Photographer under investigation after photos of orgy emerge
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Doctors in Poland protest overtime, disrupting hospitals
- Imprisoned Kuwaitis form political bloc demanding reforms
- Suicide bombing in mosque in northern Nigeria kills 10
- Edmunds: Are Hatchbacks Better Than Crossovers?
- Ethiopia to release all political prisoners, close notorious prison camp in surprise move
- Ethiopia to release all political prisoners, close camp
- Israeli security agency: Iranian agent arrested in West Bank
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- 6 arrested in UK for suspected ties to right-wing extremists
- Spectrum Brands looks to sell batteries and appliances units
- Crews rescue boy suffering signs of appendicitis on cruise
- Study: Influx of young male migrants fueled rise in violence
- Saudi diplomat approved in Lebanon, ending diplomatic tussle
- Taiwan ship owner bailed over oil smuggling to North Korea
- US auto sales expected to drop in 2017, but remain strong
- Silva says son 'fighting day by day' after premature birth
- Taipei, Chiayi County and Kaohsiung rated best in hotel management evaluation
- The Latest: Winter storm forecast to dump snow across South
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Rome mayor moves to delay start of trial on lying charges
- Sri Lanka commission recommends prosecution of ex-minister
- Price tag on gene therapy for rare form of blindness: $850K
- New EU rules aim to protect investors, strengthen markets
- Sub-equipped boat departs South Africa to search for MH370
- Hungary, Poland see anti-migration stance spreading in EU
- Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israeli army
- 'World's most expensive vodka bottle' stolen from Danish bar
- Petrobras agrees to pay $2.95B to settle case in the US
- 93-year-old World War II vet sworn in as shore town's mayor
- Roku to chime in with voice-controlled assistant
- Shiffrin holds big lead after 1st run of World Cup slalom
- 'Hero' in Manchester blast admits stealing from victims
- Brazilian player out for 8 months after bar fight with fans
- Australian man sailing in homemade boat rescued off Maui
- German police detain woman who had 2 dead babies at home
- Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead early gains for indexes
- New year on PGA Tour can't start soon enough for players
- 8 children, 4 adults suffer minor injuries in apartment fire
- France's Macron sets course for rapid changes this year
- Auto interest rates on the rise for those with poor credit
- US construction spending rose 0.8 percent in November
- India faces predictable pace challenge in South Africa
- South Carolina customers could see refunds in a utility sale
- The Latest: Ex-hostage Boyle makes video court appearance
- Technology companies lead US stocks toward more records
- Autopsy: 3-year-old Indian girl a homicide victim in Texas
- German party leaders meet ahead of coalition talks
- US factory activity improved in December
- HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting 5th child
- Ex-hostage Boyle makes video court appearance
- Netflix greenlights 'Bright' sequel, Smith to return as star
- Actor arrested in Mexico City model's murder
- 8 arrested after at least 20 killed in Nigeria attacks
- Brisbane International Results
- 5 things small business owners should know or do in 2018
- Pennsylvania shuts down construction on Sunoco gas pipeline
- Showtime is keeping 'Circus' political show minus Halperin
- Gruden: There's 'good chance' he'll return as Raiders coach
- WTA Shenzhen Open Results
- The Latest: Jury back to work in US trial of Turkish banker
- 1 detained as Irish police probe fatal stabbing attack
- North injury adds to Wales woes ahead of Six Nations
- WTA ASB Classic Results
- Lebanon removes security barriers in downtown Beirut
- German commando who led mission that ended 1977 hijack dies
- Livermore confronts fan over remarks about death of son
- The Latest: Anti-harassment training closed to public
- Ex-boxing champ Vinny Paz appears in court on assault charge
- Seth Meyers ready to be celebratory and serious at Globes
- In copycat NFL, Seattle's defensive scheme keeps spreading
- Powerball jackpot now $460M for nation's 10th largest prize
- 16 presidents have led Mormon church
- Palestinian government says Gaza power supply to be restored
- Puerto Rico seeks inspector general to audit public funds
- State bans opioids from courtrooms over exposure fears
- Democrats Doug Jones of Alabama and Tina Smith of Minnesota sworn in as senators, GOP majority narrows
- The Latest: 2 new Democrats sworn in as senators
- Spain rescues 55 sub-Saharan migrants crossing Mediterranean
- Thieves steal famed Al Thani jewels from Venice exhibit
- Easter hunt is on: Cadbury makes batch of white Creme eggs
- Roy Moore campaign manager seeks Alabama congressional seat
- Lawyer: Woman drops gender bias case against Trump campaign
- The Latest: Mormons react to church leader's death
- New museums, destinations and openings around the US in 2018
- ATP World Tour Tata Open Maharashtra Results
- Allergan cutting 1,000 jobs in cost-cutting move
- APNewsBreak: Two Indonesian fishermen have settled their human trafficking lawsuit against US fishing boat owner
- APNewsBreak: Fishermen's human trafficking lawsuit settled
- Brazil's industry minister steps down
- Kosovo court finds opposition MPs guilty of using tear gas
- Ancient DNA gives glimpse of ancestors of Native Americans
- 5 ways to assess whether the GOP tax plan is delivering
- Murders fall in El Salvador, but citizens still fearful
- Sony Pictures plans to release Slender Man movie
- Trump responds to Steve Bannon's criticisms in new book: 'When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind'
- Ukraine pledges to use US-supplied weapons only in defense
- Tour de Ski 4th stage cancelled due to severe weather
- Barca coach Valverde says Dembele's return a slow process
- Trump blasts Bannon after new book
- Appalachia underground natural gas storage clears 1st test
- 6-time champion Djokovic unsure of playing Australian Open
- Revised suit faults Google for asking hires about prior pay
- The Latest: France's Macron: Stop battering press freedoms
- City near Vegas OKs offering land to Raiders for facility
- Mom charged in starved girl's death pleads no contest
- Bayern riles Schalke by praising Germany midfielder Goretzka
- The Latest: Environmental group: SC utility deal falls short
- California cites Trump tweet in immigration policy fight
- Los Angeles suspect in 911 hoax faces felony in Kansas death
- Fed minutes show officials hoping for economic boost from tax cuts, while split over pace of rate hikes in 2018
- Fed officials hopeful for economic boost from tax cuts
- Scientists find 4th frozen shark near Cape Cod shore
- The Latest: White House pushes back against book's claims
- Turkish banker is convicted in New York of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, acquitted of money laundering charge
- Fred Bass, co-owner of beloved Strand bookstore, dead at 89
- Spanish seeds Verdasco and Lopez upset at Qatar Open
- Ford to fix coolant leaks in vehicles recalled for fire risk
- Keeping up the Kardashians, 2.0: A primer on the next gen
- Gadot, Ronan, Janney join Golden Globes black dress protest
- Cilic eases into quarterfinals in India, 3rd seeded Agut out
- Judge orders IBM to post $25M bond in Indiana welfare case
- English D Ashley Cole staying with LA Galaxy on 1-year deal
- Prosecution: conductor played role in 47 deaths in Quebec
- Trump statement in response to Bannon criticism in new book
- Olivia Munn to helm Critics' Choice Awards after T.J. Miller
- The Latest: California's first 2018 survey finds little snow
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Lawyer: Murder suspect made up story as part of horror film
- Probe: Fatal California cop shooting of Navy vet justified
- Ecuador VP officially out of job after Odebrecht conviction
- Cheetah at St. Louis Zoo gives birth to 8 cubs
- Diego Costa scores, has injury scare in return to Atletico
- The Latest: Red Cross changes visit policy after criticism
- Sessions appoints US attorneys to replace some forced out
- Trump threat to cut aid to Palestinians carries risks
- Dolphins coach: Brawl involving Landry was 'embarrassing'
- Paul Manafort sues special counsel Robert Mueller saying he exceeded authority in Russia probe
- Prominent Canadian theater figure faces harassment claims
- Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe
- LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball land in Lithuania to play for Prienai
- ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results
- Palestinian girl who hit soldiers could get long sentence
- Italy's Jewish community complains of rehabilitation of king
- Man arrested 30 times in train, bus thefts may take deal
- White House, congressional leaders open talks on spending
- Intel says it's fixing security vulnerability in its chips
- Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Scottish soccer fans taunt opposing player with fake eyes
- Former heart surgeon set to become next Mormon president
- Death toll rises to 51 from bus plunging over cliff in Peru
- Brazilian environmentalists studying deaths of dolphins
- Arkansas panel stands by proposal to ban disputed herbicide
- Former AG Holder urges Sessions to defend FBI
- Golden Knights sign Marchessault to $30 million, 6-year deal
- How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday
- Nielsen's top programs for Dec. 25-Dec. 31
- Tesla falls short on Model 3, but overall sales rise
- Bellerin rescues Arsenal by clinching 2-2 draw with Chelsea
- Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter
- Juventus beats city rival Torino 2-0 to reach cup semifinals
- Cold weather a boon for TV's New Year's celebrations
- Sanctuary on side of Mexican volcano could be universe model
- Hockey royalty pays tribute to Johnny Bower
- Stuart Law says Chris Gayle still has much to offer Windies
- The Latest: Incumbent won't promise to accept drawing
- The Latest: Top Democrats: Bipartisan budget talks positive
- The Latest: Rosenstein meets with Ryan on Russia probe
- 2 former Christie bridge lawyers get key Trump positions
- Series of small quakes rattle area near Mount St. Helens
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Police: Couple may have planned murder-suicide together
- Kei Nishikori out of Australian Open because wrist not ready
- Top selling vehicles in the US in 2017
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- American Airlines CEO takes in $19 million from stock sale
- The Latest: Father says "Slender Man" movie distasteful
- Washington sues Motel 6 for giving guest information to US
- Business Highlights
- Judge dismisses lawsuit over Peeps candy workers' strike
- 76ers' Embiid set to sit with hand injury; Spurs rest 5
- Bills RB McCoy misses practice and listed day to day
- The Latest: Commissioners approve agreement with Raiders
- Couple arrested in cook's death at fried chicken restaurant
- Defense wants Trump voters in jury pool for Kansas bomb case
- White House: Trump signs order dissolving controversial election fraud commission after states buck information requests
- Charges: Utah man threatened to kill Trump, attack theater
- Trump administration asks judge to toss Chicago lawsuit
- Acting Milwaukee sheriff assigns inmate wellness monitor
- Trump signs order disbanding voter fraud commission
- 10 Things to Know for Thursday
- Sam Bradford on latest comeback: 'Really hard to let it go.'
- Homeless man charged with killing ex-60s soul singer
- Stamkos voted captain as Lightning host All-Star weekend
- Man says airline wrongly banned him for touching crew member
- Bulls hope to set return date for LaVine early next week
- Colorado man made descent from star student to deputy killer
- Sanders defends Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet
- Taiwan headline news
- Logan Paul makes more extensive apology for suicide video
- National Basketball Association
- England wins toss, bats first against Australia in 5th test
- Taj Mahal second most visited UNESCO heritage sight
- Tour starts fund for Jarrod Lyle in leukemia recovery
- US Skating execs warn against potential OLY boycott
- Wenger in deflection mode as Arsenal's EPL campaign unravels
- The Latest: Police: Colorado shooter got guns in Wyoming.
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Malaysian student taking selfie in Spider-Man costume falls to his death at a Taiwan university
- Beal's 27, Wall's 25 lead Wizards over Knicks 121-103
- Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei playing against World No. 23 Barbora Strycova
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Rockets win without Harden, routing Magic 116-98
- Fire in Mumbai residential building kills at least 4 people
- California driver charged with single-punch murder of deputy
- For Isaiah Thomas, no hard feelings in his return to Boston
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Embiid shakes off sprained hand, Sixers edge Spurs
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Olynyk, Dragic lift Heat past Pistons, 111-104
- Iran says Trump's 'absurd tweets' have incited disruption
- Muguruza accepts Sydney wildcard after early Brisbane exit
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Democrat Mendoza to take leave during sex misconduct probe
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwanese weightlifter Chen Wei-ling hard work paid off
- Rozier scores 20, leads Celtics to 102-88 win over Cavaliers
- Giannis gets double-double in Bucks' 122-101 win over Pacers
- Nets cool off Timberwolves 98-97 on Dinwiddie's jumper
- APNewsBreak: New charges brought in Honolulu corruption case
- Formosan black bear caught on camera stealing honey from bee farm
- Conductor, passenger injured in deadly Amtrak crash sue
- Athanasiou scores 6 seconds into OT, Detroit tops Ottawa 2-1
- DeRozan scores 35 points, Raptors beat Bulls 124-115
- National Basketball Association
- Sharp breaks tie in third, Blackhawks beat Rangers 5-2
- Rozier steals spotlight, leads Celtics past Cavaliers 102-88
- Trump tweets and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
- Taiwan to follow international criteria to improve airport on-time performance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Donald Trump ranked last for Most Favorable Global Leader
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Curry's 3 lifts Warriors over Mavericks 125-122
- Through Wednesday, January 3, 2018
- Through Wednesday, January 3, 2018
- Athanasiou scores 6 seconds into OT, Red Wings top Sens
- Davis scores 29, powers Pelicans past Jazz 108-98
- Gary Harris scores 36 points, Nuggets beat Suns 134-111
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Brazilian women break taboo to talk about illegal abortions
- Drunk driver claims second life after smashing scooter
- Taiwanese luxury automaker Luxgen shows off new models at Taipei Intl. Auto Show
- Faces of war: Who are the men in soldier's WWII sketches?
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Rising star Tennell leads after women's short program
- Michigan couple to be sentenced in deaths of 5 immigrants
- Taiwan to send vice president to Honduras for presidential inauguration
- Defense in Kansas bomb case wants Trump voters in jury pool
- Jacky Cheung to perform 6 shows in Taipei Arena in April
- Iran's regional enemies watch unrest, searching for leverage
- Fatal crash earlier this week was Australian plane's 2nd
- Huge swath of US hit by winter storm bringing, snow, cold
- Westbrook, Thunder roll to 133-96 win over skidding Lakers
- Claims of more Iran protests subside after a week of unrest
- Kaohsiung high school students seen dressed as Arabs carrying machine guns
- Svitolina into Brisbane semifinals after Konta retires
- BIGBANG's Taeyang, actress Min Hyo-rin to marry on Feb 3
- Japan leads Asian shares higher, buoyed by Wall St records
- China tries Tibetan language advocate featured in NY Times
- Israel strikes Gaza after repeated projectile fire
- Rain forces postponement of ASB Classic quarterfinals
- Líderes en la NBA
- Japan's Abe: N. Korea should change course, end nuke program
- Powerball jumps to $550M after no winning tickets sold
- Powerball Jackpot-Top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Russia beats Japan at Hopman Cup in mixed doubles decider
- Turkey seeks to detain 70 officers suspected of coup links
- Photo of the Day: 'Cloud waterfall' over Taiwan
- Hip problem forces 5-time finalist Murray out of Aussie Open
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei presents Gourmet Lunch Buffet
- Prosecutors: More bribery charges for South Korean ex-leader
- 423 people killed on Thailand's deadly roads over New Year break
- Cate Blanchett to head Cannes film festival jury
- Pakistani military talks of 'response' to any US action
- Israeli army to reopen probe into Gaza paraplegic's death
- 3 cars on Amtrak train with 311 passengers derail, none hurt
- Philippines keep silent about Chinese jets near Taiwan
- Taiwan should be involved in CPTPP: Conference Board of Canada
- Australia vs. England 5th test scoreboard
- Somalia's PM fires 3 Cabinet ministers as opposition looms
- Foreign fishermen settle human trafficking suit
- Turkey: US trial of Turkish banker 'legal disgrace'
- Taiwan's 'Queen of Dramas' Joe Chen busted for drunk driving
- New year, new start? Not in President Trump's Washington
- Trump left 'furious,' 'disgusted' by Bannon over new book
- American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe freed 'for now'
- Luxury cruise liner anchors in eastern Taiwan, greeted by indigenous people
- Divided Democrats face liberal backlash on immigration
- Upcoming Events and Activities around Taipei, January 5 - 15
- Taiwan investigates man over illegal North Korean oil sales
- Taiwan demands immediate end to China’s M503 route over Taiwan Strait
- Trump disbands voter fraud commission amid fights, lawsuits
- Manafort sues to challenge Mueller's mandate in Russia probe
- Spanish court reviews custody of ex-Catalan vice president
- Sharapova beats Diyas to reach semifinals at Shenzhen Open
- German court rules transsexual woman can't be 'mother'
- Turkey to donate mosque to Taipei: Mayor Ko Wen-je
- Eurozone economy ends 2017 on 'stellar' note
- Israeli novelist, WWII survivor Aharon Appelfeld dies at 85
- SKorea's leader apologizes to ex-sex slaves over Japan deal
- About 100 said to be injured after South Africa passenger train crashes, bursts into flames
- Rescue workers say dozens hurt in South Africa train crash
- 2 Russian soldiers killed in attack on air base in Syria
- Real weather term "bomb" blows up on social media
- Name to be drawn from a bowl to determine election winner
- Japan's foreign minister assures Pakistan of cooperation
- Root fails again to turn a good start into a century
- Judge weighs whether NC schools conspired to depress wages
- Flood risk warnings for western Germany
- Complaint against Kentucky speaker going to bipartisan panel
- Rescue workers say 4 killed, dozens injured in passenger train crash in South Africa
- India airline suspends pilot accused of slapping co-pilot
- UK's Tony Blair argues voters deserve another say on Brexit
- The Latest: 4 dead in South Africa passenger train crash
- Afghan official: Taliban kill 3 people in country's west
- Colorado man made descent from star student to deputy killer
- Inmates riot, set fires at prison in Indonesia's Aceh
- Civil servants of New Taipei wish everyone a wonderful Year of the Dog!
- The Latest: Hearing over ex-Catalan VP's jailing begins
- Taiwan News is Now Seeking Interns
- Taiwan mulls a third gender option on national ID cards, passports
- Taiwan News is Now Hiring Part-time Bilingual Writers
- Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area
- Hyundai, Aurora to release autonomous cars by 2021
- Airbnb bans renter who threw raucous New Year's party
- Photo exhibition marks birth centenary of Venerable Bakula Rinpoche
- Egypt detains female singer for debauchery over racy video
- Macron heading to China to strengthen economic ties
- Woodson named 'young people's literature' ambassador
- The Latest: Trump blasts states resisting vote fraud probe
- Turkish religious body slammed for child bride reference
- Torino fires Mihajlovic after Cup loss to Juventus
- Russia warns US not to meddle in Iran during protests
- Lawyer: Cyprus court rules factory chemical caused cancer
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Democratic development deepens in Taiwan under changes to Referendum Act
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Indian court paves way for takeover of tycoon's businesses
- 8 people killed by mortar they tried to open in Philippines
- Putin approves Moscow-Cairo flights after 2-year ban
- The Latest: Maryland governor declares state of emergency
- Taiwan to set up over 3,300 e-scooter battery charging stations in 5 years
- Trump: Strong stance helps spur talks about North Korea
- Coast Guard searching Gulf of Mexico for missing plane
- Oestberg, Iversen win mass start races in Tour de Ski
- White House barring personal phones in West Wing
- Seeking better ties with Europe, Erdogan heads to Paris
- Verona given suspended sentence for racist chants at Matuidi
- Icelandic companies now have to prove equal pay for women
- Danish man jailed for 2 years after jet ski crash killed 2
- Vietnam arrest tycoon accused of revealing state secrets
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT
- Survey: US businesses add a strong 250,000 jobs in December
- AP sources: AG Sessions will rescind policy that allowed legal marijuana to flourish without federal intervention
- AP NewsBreak: US to end policy that let legal pot flourish
- Kuzmina wins 7.5K sprint to extend biathlon World Cup lead
- South Africa transport minister says at least 12 dead, more than 260 hurt in passenger train crash
- Ohio officer says felt 'imminent threat' in Walmart shooting
- Matt leads Hirscher for Austrian 1-2 in 1st run of WC slalom
- Irish police find no link to extremism in fatal stabbing
- Reports: At least 10 killed in Siberian warehouse fire
- New health insurance rule aims to deliver on Trump promise
- 5.1 magnitude quake hits Montenegro, causes slight damage
- Hyundai, VW, ink deals with all-star autonomous vehicle firm
- Review: In 'In the Fade,' a seldom seen face of terrorism
- The Latest: Iran's Interior Ministry says 42,000 protested
- Review: Bale, landscapes, boost grim western 'Hostiles'
- Poland starts aviation group to capitalize on air travel
- Boris Becker's son presses charges after racist slur
- Sprint names Michel Combes president and financial chief
- The Dow Jones industrial average trades above 25,000 points for the first time
- UK ponders what to do with homeless ahead of royal wedding
- Norway court acquits government sued by green groups
- Markets Right Now: Dow trades above 25,000 points
- Brookfield buys Toshiba nuclear unit, Westinghouse Electric
- Macy's saw growth for the holidays
- Russia rejects plaque about Red Army's commander actions
- Brazil health minister to step down, run for congress
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Storm causes second death in France
- Pentagon says Trump and South Korean president have agreed to delay joint military exercise until after Winter Olympics
- Dow Jones industrials climb above 25,000 for the first time
- Nigeria confirms Chibok girl found after almost 4 years
- Yemen: Rebel-run court sentences Baha'i man to death
- YouTube star Logan Paul steps away from posting after outcry
- CAS clears Russians to race in non-Olympic skeleton, bobsled
- Stoch wins 3rd straight 4 Hills Tour stop, Freitag crashes
- The Latest: US, SKorea to delay joint military exercises
- US wants to use cocaine pilot's past in auto fraud case
- Average 30-year mortgage rates slip to 3.95 percent
- Side hustles you can start with no money
- ADP: Small businesses end 2017 with 94,000-job hiring pop
- Gerwig, McKinnon other celebs recall most broke they've been
- Trump to push immigration plan in meeting with GOP senators
- The Latest: US to end policy that let legal pot flourish
- Greek envoy hopeful on settling name dispute with Macedonia
- The Latest: Trump tries to stop book's publication
- Giving Fidel Castro key to Wisconsin city flashpoint in race
- US accuses Pakistan over violations of religious freedom
- Portuguese lawmakers agree to redo new law favoring them
- Long-term US mortgage rates fell this week
- Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga to perform at Grammy Awards
- Ed Sheeran helps music industry hit a high note in 2017
- The Latest: Pilot of missing plane may have lacked oxygen
- East Coast snowstorm disrupts air travel, leading to widespread cancelations at Northeast airports
- The Latest: Republican wins race when name pulled from bowl
- German man sentenced to prison for making fun of Holocaust
- Macron: Change in Iran must come at home, not from abroad
- CBS News fires political director for 'inappropriate' acts
- Panera Bread pay-what-you-want cafe in Missouri to close
- Connecticut boarding school settles sex abuse lawsuits
- Ryan Armour takes the long, hard road to paradise
- Egypt arrests 75 over corruption charges, some officials
- Kurdish party leader, jailed in Turkey, to step down
- Rublev beats Coric to reach Qatar Open semifinals
- Facebook to combat false news in Brazil ahead of election
- Italy pols scramble to build alliances 2 month from vote
- Train hits, kills 11-year-old girl who was looking at phone
- Foot broken but not his dreams, Adam Rippon chases Olympics
- Panama extradites Mexican ex-governor accused of corruption
- Immersion art startup Meow Wolf picks Denver to expand
- Salah's success offers hope in Egypt to fans and authorities
- Man sues Iowa county over wrongful arrest, 2-month jail stay
- Star Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown to enter NFL draft
- State high court won't hear Mateen Cleaves sex assault case
- Egypt say 3 policemen killed in northern Sinai: officials
- The Latest: Trump talks immigration with GOP senators
- Top-seeded Cilic advances to Maharashtra Open semifinals
- Prosecutors detail background of lottery scam suspect
- AP sources: Trump admin moves to sharply expand offshore drilling, including in Pacific Ocean for first time in decades
- New Puerto Rico law targets graft, shields whistleblowers
- Italy ups avalanche risk as heavy snow blankets north
- Black Panther movie causing excitement around country
- Southwest agrees to pay $15 million over collusion claims
- Tiger plans to play Torrey Pines, Riviera on West Coast
- Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling
- Far away from Hollywood, children benefit from Golden Globes
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- 2 GOP lawmakers want Sessions to quit, say he's lost control
- 2 GOP lawmakers want Sessions to quit, say he's lost control
- 33 die in Congo flooding after heavy rain
- Canadian women know Olympic gold standard expected in hockey
- Police sidestep feds in San Antonio human smuggling case
- A fantastic year for fund investors: Everyone's a winner
- Pro Picks looking to beat the spread in playoffs
- Croatia great Prosinecki to coach Bosnian national team
- Facebook CEO's 2018 challenge: Fix Facebook
- Afghanistan: Suicide bomber kills 6 policemen
- US attorney in Colorado: No change to marijuana enforcement despite Attorney General Jeff Sessions' shift on pot policy
- Mexico presidential front-runner sketches security plan
- AP Explains: Who's affected by computer chip security flaw
- Nightclub owner's bankruptcy impedes wrongful-death lawsuit
- US to protesters in Iran: 'You will not be forgotten'
- MLS 2018 schedule includes 9-day break for World Cup
- Western powers warn Kosovo on changing war crimes court law
- Man arrested after boy, 10, shot 6-year-old sister with gun
- Aid group projects 48,000 births in crowded Rohingya camps
- Police: Man used bank robbery cash to buy engagement ring
- Vietto joins Valencia from Atletico, back with former coach
- The Latest: Fox to air scripted shows after Disney sale
- It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees
- The Latest: Judge weighs if secret deal hurt doctors' wages
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in main competitions
- The Latest: 9-month sentence in case tied to 5 deaths
- Canadian theater director's accusers cite unsafe conditions
- Iran slides into wrestling World Cup after Turkey drops out
- Saudi Arabia: No evidence shows it had a hand in 9/11 attack
- Arkansas woman says colleague owes her half of $300K lottery
- Wycheck on Bills bandwagon 18 years after Music City Miracle
- Greek govt defends ban on educational school trips abroad
- Dembele returns for Barcelona in 1-1 draw at Celta in Copa
- Bieber museum exhibit to open in Ontario hometown
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Authorities: Gunman who killed deputy had several weapons
- Prosecutor closes civil rights probe of police shooting
- International hockey head wants NHL back for 2022 Olympics
- The Latest: US suspends security assistance to Pakistan
- Half-ton butter sculpture unveiled at Pennsylvania Farm Show
- Clarification: Neo-Nazi Website Sued story
- Egypt: Sudan recalls its ambassador to consult amid spat
- Swatting death call suspect threatened to kill grandmother
- Schalke signs winger Marko Pjaca on loan from Juventus
- The Latest: 3 lawmakers named to scrutinize Kentucky speaker
- 2 Frenchmen critically ill after 9 overdose in Australia
- The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 25,000 points for the first time
- Merchandise featuring Fiona the hippo brings in big bucks
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Here are the other times the Dow has crossed milestones
- Final 'Game of Thrones' season will air in 2019
- Remember "Dirty Harry"? The Dow was at 1,000 points then
- Low oxygen levels, coral bleaching getting worse in oceans
- Jay Ajayi could turn into workhorse for Eagles in playoffs
- Sears to close more than 100 additional stores
- Test your knowledge of the Dow Jones industrial average
- Topsy-turvy NFC playoff field: 5 newcomers plus Falcons
- Brady, Patriots again top the AFC playoff field
- Fox executives: scripted series will survive Disney deal
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Brazil's Bellucci gets 5-month ban for doping
- New Blair on big oval: Bonnie's daughter is a speedskater
- Warren Buffett remains optimistic about America's future
- Egypt's Mohamed Salah wins African Player of the Year
- Islanders sign D Scott Mayfield to 5-year contract extension
- Q&A: What does Sessions' policy mean for the future of weed?
- Wall Street's love of tax cuts drives Dow to 25,000 mark
- Kid wit: Dad measures baby's growth with cheesesteaks
- Lazor gets chance to resurrect Bengals' league-worst offense
- Son saves Spurs with long-range equalizer against West Ham
- Business Highlights
- Dow 30K? As a milestone falls, Trump talks up a new one
- Oregon sues Monsanto over PCB pollution in waterways, soil
- EU presents itself as ally of Cuba in face of US hostility
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday
- Trump-Bannon feud lays bare new fissure in fractious GOP
- UN Security Council to meet on Iran protests, at US request
- New York's Met Museum will start charging mandatory $25 fee
- Not unlike Trump, Wolff loves a brawl and the spotlight
- California vows to fight Trump plan for offshore drilling
- The Latest: Financial backer distances herself from Bannon
- Fowl weather friends: Arkansas students print 3-D duck leg
- Doctor seeks mercy for Medicare fraud, doesn't apologize
- Former El Salvador official convicted in corruption case
- Country singer Mickey Gilley injured in car accident
- Star stolen from big Idaho Xmas tree found, with $100 bill
- Bluefin tuna sold for $320,000 in 1st Tsukiji sale of '18
- Intel CEO sold shares before chip security flaw disclosed
- Mississippi flag with rebel symbol flies at police building
- Sweden beats US 4-2 in world junior hockey semifinals
- Knierems win short program at national championships
- Fake millionaire tycoon gets prison for online dating scam
- BC-AP--AP Weekly Sports Calendar, AP
- 10 Things to Know for Friday
- Majority of Taiwan's working couples see child rearing as burden
- Taiwan should reach a tax agreement with the U.S.: premier
- Australian Open organizers: Defending champion Serena Williams withdraws from season-opening Grand Slam
- Marijuana investors skittish after Sessions' shot at pot
- 13th person dies week after apartment fire caused by toddler
- Defending champion Serena Williams out of Australian Open
- Ellison tweet on Antifa handbook and Trump draws criticism
- AP Explains: What is hypoxia?
- England all out for 346 on day 2 of 5th test
- Seoul says North Korea has agreed to hold high-level talks with South Korea next Tuesday
- Mabrey, Ogunbowale help No. 2 Notre Dame survive Miami
- Man convicted of kidnap, torture of pot dispensary owner
- Kaohsiung Carrefour closes after 27 years to make room for 24-hour stores
- AP source: Trump had top White House lawyer urge Attorney General Jeff Sessions against Russia investigation recusal
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- AP Source: Trump had lawyer urge AG against Russia recusal
- Taiwan headline news
- National Hockey League
- Aho again helps Hurricanes beat struggling Penguins, 4-0
- Seoul says both Koreas have agreed to hold talks on Tuesday
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Taipei court rejects another lesbian union
- Ivan Provorov leads feisty Flyers to 6-4 win over Islanders
- Kaohsiung Travel Fair offering free gifts to lucky participants!
- Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori leaves clinic where he had been receiving treatment since pardon
- Leishman opens with a 67 to lead at Kapalua
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Former Peruvian strongman released from clinic after pardon
- Kadri tugs at Thornton's beard, Maple Leafs beat Sharks
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Stastny, Steen score to lift Blues over Golden Knights 2-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Drunk American man arrested for groping women near Taipei MRT station
- Byron scores in shootout, Canadiens beat Lightning 2-1
- Niederreiter's hat trick fuels Wild in 6-2 win vs Sabres
- Curry, Thompson help Warriors beat Rockets 124-114
- Is Taiwan’s Net Neutrality under threat?
- Mercury to dip to 8 degrees Celsius next Monday
- Bomb charge added against man after San Francisco arrest
- New law set to promote cultural diversity within Taiwan
- 'Jeopardy' host Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain
- The Latest: Japan says it'll do what's needed on N. Korea
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Stastny breaks tie in 3rd, Blues beat Golden Knights 2-1
- National Hockey League
- AmCham Taipei appoints new President
- Curry, Thompson help Warriors beat Rockets 124-114
- Mexican forces disarm police in capital of Guerrero state
- Seguin, Stars send Devils to 4th straight loss with 4-3 win
- World's Hairiest Girl marries the love of her life
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- EVA Air ranked among top 20 safest airlines for 2018
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Bernier stops 34 shots as Avalanche beat Blue Jackets, 2-0.
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Fischer scores in OT, Coyotes beat Predators 3-2
- Report: Former Uber CEO Kalanick selling part of stake
- Today in History
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- UN Security Council to meet Friday about Iran, at US request
- Dow 25,000: Index keeps rolling with another milestone
- Wall Street's love of tax cuts drives Dow to 25,000 mark
- Dow 30K? As a milestone falls, Trump talks up a new one
- Two films to represent Taiwan at 2018 International Film Festival Rotterdam
- Kyrgios moves into semifinals at Brisbane International
- North Korea accepts South Korea's offer of talks on Jan 9
- Through Thursday, January 4, 2018
- Rain again washes out quarterfinals at WTA's ASB Classic
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores shootout winner, Oilers top Ducks
- Goffin, Mertens lead Belgium to win vs Canada at Hopman Cup
- Flames use big 2nd period to rally past Kings for 4-3 win
- U.S. calls for Taiwan-China talks about M503 flight route
- East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm
- Transgender inmate seeks rare transfer to female prison
- Who's the next Prime Minister successor in Singapore?
- Protests put spotlight on Iran's vast and shadowy Syria war
- Despite law changes lottery winners will face big tax bills
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Man forced to marry a stranger in India
- Westbrook triple-double leads Thunder past Clippers 127-117
- Afghan police: Kabul suicide attack death toll soars to 20
- Red Square, Bangkok temple among ice festival sculptures
- Let the Games begin? Why Kim Jong Un might be interested
- Keen Islamic prayer activists bring a new dawn to Gaza
- Crime ring targeting Chinese women busted in southern Taiwan
- Gruden could follow coaches who sat out before return
- Taiwanese singer A-Mei to hold outdoor concert at Commune A7
- Pakistan senator disappointed at US suspending military aid
- Egypt: Hot air balloon crashes in Luxor, 1 tourist killed
- Book bashing U.S. President Donald Trump has gone on sale
- Hong Kong justice chief departs amid rule of law worries
- Admiral steamed over women's hairstyles in Taiwan Navy calendar
- 'Don't fear death,' Xi Jinping exhorts the Chinese military
- Taiwan Expo 2018 to be held in the Indian capital, New Delhi
- Turkish foreign minister seeks 'new beginning' with Germany
- Asian stocks gain as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk
- Pro-government rallies planned in Iran after Friday prayers
- Steve Smith is second-quickest to tally 6,000 test runs
- Another solid month of hiring likely in December jobs report
- Why cable bills are rising again and what can you do
- Public breakup with Trump costs Bannon a key GOP backer
- Some examples of TV price hikes in the new year
- Trump Administration to allow oil and gas drilling along U.S. coastlines
- Turkey slams banker's trial, says US justice is world threat
- 10-ton trash waterfall spotted in woodlands of eastern Taiwan
- Federal pot policy change sparks confusion, crackdown fears
- 8 villagers in the Philippines die in explosion, trying to open a mortar bomb with a hammer
- States' rights: New pot rule sparks latest clash with US
- Kentucky House speaker's political fate will rest with panel
- South Africa bats vs India; Steyn returns and Bumrah debuts
- Veteran Golden Globes producer reflects on favorite moments
- Fight for Virginia House continues with court hearing
- California has ample weapons to fight Trump on drilling
- Halep defeats Begu 6-1, 6-4 to reach Shenzhen Open final
- US designates al-Shabab deputy leader as 'global terrorist'
- Marijuana investors skittish after Sessions' shot at pot
- Hungary's Orban due at German conservatives' meeting
- Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines to launch in 2020
- US: 'cocaine cowboy' pilot's past evidence in car fraud case
- Q&A: Plan to expand offshore drilling draws cheers, jeers
- AFI Awards honor top film and TV productions ahead of Globes
- AP source: Trump had lawyer urge Sessions not to recuse self
- Nigeria forces Taiwan to change country name of de facto embassy to 'Taipei'
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - January 5
- Attention backcountry skiers: Scientists want your help
- Press freedom on the agenda as Erdogan meets Macron in Paris
- Obscurity no longer an issue for author of fiery Trump book
- Vietnam arrests tycoon accused of revealing state secrets after deportation by Singapore
- Saakashvili sentenced in Georgia to 3 years in absentia
- China promises to 'deal seriously' with sanctions violators
- US holding back security assistance provided to Pakistan
- Eurozone inflation falls further below central bank target
- Greek court rules 2 Macedonians should be extradited
- Photo of the Day: Rainy day on Yangmingshan
- Lack of tour groups causes hotel in southern Taiwan to close business
- Powerful, icy winter blast could grip Virginia for days
- Yemen's rebels say they fired missile at Saudi military camp
- Pakistan air force ex-chief, veteran politician dies at 96
- South Africa 107-3 at lunch in 1st test vs. India
- The best things to do in Taiwan in 2018
- The Latest: Iran cleric blames social media for protests
- South Africa vs. India 1st test scoreboard
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Cure for blindness costs US$425,000 an eye
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/8/2018
- AP PHOTOS: Bear dance ritual connects Romania with the past
- New Austrian leader rejects talk of eastern EU alliance
- Taiwan Rail presents new Chinese and Thai lunchboxes
- UK car sales drop in 2017 for first time in 6 years
- Polish PM slams attack on Turkish teen, prosecutors probe
- Wenger invited to Weah's inauguration as Liberia's president
- Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning passes through Taiwan Strait
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- China tightens North Korea trade limits under United Nations sanctions
- Lawyer: Man thought host directed him to kill mother
- China tightens North Korea trade limits under UN sanctions
- Zimbabwe leader meets opposition but rules out sharing power
- Spanish court says ex-Catalan vice president to stay in jail
- Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases
- Teen burned in New Year's Eve bonfire in medical coma
- Rats! DC wages war against resurgent rodents with dry ice
- Chicago woman charged in shooting streamed live on Facebook
- Rare Sumatran tiger kills Indonesian palm oil worker
- Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger
- Rwanda, Uganda deny deal with Israel to take Africa migrants
- Ex-minister from KMT government to lead National Taiwan University
- Britain's defense secretary: War against IS in 'new phase'
- IOC member resigns amid claim he assaulted former girlfriend
- The Latest: Author Michael Wolff shrugs off Trump's anger
- Valuable vodka bottle reported stolen found in Copenhagen
- Cyprus court sentences ex-top banker to 28-month jail term
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US employers added modest 148,000 jobs in December, as unemployment rate stays 4.1 percent
- US trade deficit climbs to $50.5 billion, biggest since 2012, as exports and imports set records
- US trade deficit hits $50.5 billion, biggest since 2012
- Prosecutor: No charges after bar kicks out veteran, dog
- Carlson: There's 'justice' in ouster of Miss America leaders
- The Latest: Bitter cold slows recovery after snowstorm
- Police: Man ripped heads off chickens in jealous rage
- White supremacist faces terror charge after train stopped
- Minnesota releases crucial draft permit for disputed mine
- China applauds next week's talks between rival Koreas
- Last of Libya's chemical weapons components destroyed
- Chad denies role in alleged Equatorial Guinea coup attempt
- Loelling leads German sweep in 3rd skeleton World Cup win
- Leaders say Czechoslovakia's peaceful split could be model
- Trump's tweeted choice for Florida governor enters the race
- Judge orders treatment for Ohio man fixated on belly buttons
- Jaguars donate 1,000 NFL playoff tickets to refugees
- Heavy rain, melting snow produce floods in western Germany
- Thiem withdraws from Doha Open semifinal due to fever
- Taiwan's consumer prices up 1.21 percent in December (update)
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall is expecting 2nd child
- Chelsea close to signing Ross Barkley from Everton
- Dutchman Ronald Mulder wins European 500-meter skate
- Draped in black, Golden Globes will try on a new look
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- German lawmaker apologizes after racist slur on Twitter
- New fighting near South Sudan capital, violating cease-fire
- Strong manufacturing data gives US stocks another boost
- Forex reserves at end-2017 continues to hit high
- Huge plane lands at small NY airport during storm
- Trump speaks with Mitt Romney as he weighs Senate bid
- Exxon Mobil Corp. finds more oil in deep waters off Guyana
- The Latest: Flights resume at airports along the East Coast
- Marc Leishman finds purpose through wife's near tragedy
- Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney
- Vietnamese language section added to New Southbound Policy Portal
- Rescuer's body is found; 4th storm-linked death in France
- US service sector expands at slower rate in December
- Superfund work touted by Trump EPA was completed years ago
- Germany through to Hopman Cup final vs. Switzerland
- 'Thelma & Louise' return! Davis, Sarandon reunite at Globes
- Stolen jewels from Venice include 30-carat diamond earrings
- US hits 4 Venezuelan officials with sanctions
- Arsenal manager Wenger banned from touchline for 3 games
- Record-low joblessness for African-Americans and recent vets
- Reports: FCC head Ajit Pai skips CES tech show after threats
- Fourcade stretches lead with another biathlon World Cup win
- 'Thelma & Louise' return! Davis, Sarandon reunite at Globes
- Police open manslaughter case in South Africa train crash
- Firefighter answers call, finds his own home in flames
- Markus Babbel leaves Lucerne after criticizing Swiss club
- A sad holiday tale from Barnes & Noble
- University of Illinois expert helps Puerto Rico libraries
- Steelers' Antonio Brown, unanimous choice on AP All-Pro Team
- The Latest: In Paris, Erdogan calls Turkey a 'state of law'
- 5 questions for autonomous car pioneer Chris Urmson
- Where many found jobs: Construction and health care
- The Latest: Harassment probe could be done partly in secret
- Lawyer argues Texas dragging death a 'drug deal gone bad'
- UK minister expects closer defense ties with Cyprus military
- Most Broadway shows offer half-off ticket deals this month
- Neiman Marcus names Ralph Lauren exec to be CEO
- Simon beats top-seeded Cilic in semis of Maharashtra Open
- Puerto Rico governor vetoes bills targeting young offenders
- Bleak forecast for Colorado River supplies; 20% snowpack
- Barack Obama to be David Letterman's first Netflix guest
- Transcripts show Fed divided in 2012 over bond purchases
- 2 more airlines give employees bonuses after tax law
- Crowds pack Spanish streets for colorful Epiphany parades
- Patriots insist there's no Kraft, Belichick, Brady rift
- Watchdog to investigate flood risks to Superfund sites
- Finally on court in Lithuania, Ball brothers eager to play
- The Latest: Official says $2B in funds for Pakistan at risk
- Mega Millions jackpot up to $450M as drawing nears
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- American citizen captured in Syria says he wants ACLU lawyer
- Judge won't delay Dakota Access shooting suspect's trial
- Recalls this week: bean bag chair covers, batteries
- New Venezuela assembly leader calls for opposition to unite
- GOP senators make first known criminal referral in congressional Russia probes, targeting author of Trump dossier
- Woman accused of aiding boyfriend's suicide to stand trial
- Conte suggests rival manager Mourinho has senile dementia
- Airliner makes emergency landing at NYC's Kennedy airport
- Ben Vereen apologizes for 'inappropriate conduct' in 2015
- Ava DuVernay, 'Get Out' to be honored by producers guild
- Scott Pruett to end 50-year racing career after Rolex
- Ex-UN secretary general's nephew pleads guilty in bribe case
- Trump praises US economy ahead of Camp David meetings
- Senators make criminal referral of dossier author to DOJ
- Border inspections of electronic devices hits record number
- FX CEO says no sex misconduct by Louis C.K. while at company
- Drunk New Year's postings result in Nainggolan being dropped
- Trump to huddle with Hill's top Republicans at Camp David
- Brazilian striker Jo confirms move to Japanese club Nagoya
- Four women accuse Oscar winner Paul Haggis of sexual misconduct, including two rapes
- 2 Albanian lawmakers fired for criminal records in Italy
- 4 women accuse filmmaker Paul Haggis of sexual misconduct
- Court ruling due on $500K in Israeli-US figure skating flap
- The Latest: FX orders spinoff to 'Sons of Anarchy'
- Man vandalizes plane bathrooms, diverting flight to Alaska
- Immigrant acquitted of killing woman on San Francisco pier is sentenced to time served for gun charge
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Top US diplomat in Venezuela speaks out on Utah man's case
- FBI investigating Clinton Foundation corruption claims
- Immigrant acquitted of killing is sentenced for gun charge
- Official: Bathroom fan caused fire on Clinton property
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- School bus driver pleads guilty in 3rd-grader's death
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- African-American unemployment hit record low in December
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Charges dropped against all 4 members of band Decapitated
- Court upholds $4M jury award in Cleveland police shooting
- Olympiakos signs former Saint-Etienne coach Oscar Garcia
- 4 women accuse filmmaker Paul Haggis of sexual misconduct
- The Latest: US ambassador: 'World will be watching' Iran
- US rig count down by 5 to 924
- Judge rejects request to change order lifting refugee ban
- Everton signs Turkey striker Tosun from Besiktas
- French probe alleged police failure in 2016 attack on priest
- Colleagues make pet rescue flight in honor of missing pilot
- Trump White House setting turnover records, bracing for more
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- California family found dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Ravens hire Urban as QBs coach, retain RB coach Greg Roman
- Chip Ganassi named grand marshal for Rolex 24 at Daytona
- The Latest: Immigrant acquitted of killing faces US case
- Your paycheck may be going up soon because of tax cuts
- How major US stock indexes fared on Friday
- Body of California man slain in Mexico turned over to family
- Film company fined in 'The Walking Dead' stuntman's death
- 2 lottery employees on leave after mistaken drawing
- Sonic and TiGenix climb; Constellation Brands and Sears fall
- New York City ends the year with 290 murders
- FA Cup: Van Dijk grabs derby winner in dream Liverpool debut
- Fiorentina draws 1-1 with Inter with late Simeone equalizer
- Pakistan wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI vs New Zealand
- Indictment: Men killed 2 women, 2 children during burglary
- Private Buffalo school reveals past teacher misconduct
- Alonso set to knock Rolex 24 sports car race off bucket list
- Honor sought for US soldier who died in Bronx fire rescue
- Distractions? What distractions? Steelers rise above fray
- Alaska may open up again for oil leasing, but risks linger
- Grabbing a beard? The NHL has it covered
- Groups ask for denial of hunter's black rhino import request
- Rangers' Kreider to have surgery to remove part of rib
- Business Highlights
- Trump seeks $18 billion to extend border wall over 10 years
- Shibutanis sizzle to win short dance at nationals
- Sheriff: No apparent link between Moore accusation, fire
- Medical marijuana seen at risk following move by Sessions
- On football: Terrell Owens belongs in Canton
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- AP Interview: Tillerson eyes fix to keep US in Iran deal
- Dolphins' Landry fined $48,620 for unsportsmanlike conduct
- US wins World Jr hockey bronze with 9-3 win over Czech Rep.
- Former Air Force and airline pilot named acting FAA chief
- Liverpool to co-operate over incident in Merseyside derby
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- Safety probe warns California's dam crisis a 'wake-up call'
- Expectant parents in eastern Taiwan place their faith in Mennonite Christian Hospital
- Dominant, unselfish Vikings defense is Super Bowl ready
- Saints' Ingram, Kamara aim to embody friendly competition
- A look at prosecutors who will decide on marijuana crackdown
- 2018 Taiwan Lantern Festival centerpiece unveiled
- WildAid works to reduce demand for ivory and shark fin in Thailand
- Former NHL referee Bruce Hood dies at 81
- Lawyers seek bail for Hong Kong businessman in bribery case
- Bears interview Shurmur, McDaniels for coaching job
- Khawaja century leads Australia to 277-3 at lunch, day 3
- Looting in Mexico City suburbs coordinated on social media
- Venezuela orders shutdown of maritime border with 3 islands
- NFL wraps up $30 million commitment to neurological research
- UN to investigate attacks on Congo peacekeepers
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Simmons, Embiid lead 76ers in romp past Pistons, 114-78
- Rangers open baseball, business deal with Japan's Nippon Ham
- 2 planes collide on the ground at Toronto's airport
- Marcus Smart scores 18, Boston tops Minnesota 91-84
- Air Force members honored for 2016 Afghanistan resupply drop
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Williamson ton helps NZ to 315-7 in 1st ODI vs Pakistan
- US Navy locates crashed plane deep on Pacific seabed
- Crosby, Jarry lead Penguins to 4-0 win over Islanders
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Harman, Leishman share lead at windy Kapalua
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Red Wings beat Panthers 4-2 for 4th straight win
- Valanciunas scores 20, Raptors beat Bucks 129-110
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Texas couple ordered to pay enslaved nanny $121,000
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Duchene gets 2nd goal in OT, Senators beat Sharks 6-5
- Heat find a way in overtime, top Knicks 107-103
- Leonard, Ginobili each have 21, lead Spurs past Suns, 103-89
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins leads AFI Awards toast
- Hall of Famer Julius 'Dr. J' Irving falls ill at 76ers game
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Jets get point in 5th straight game with 4-3 win over Sabres
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 5-4 for 9th win in 10 games
- Lyle scores career-high 26 as Nuggets beat Jazz 99-91
- Avian flu leads to culling of 10,000 birds at Taiwan chicken farm
- Dunn gets career-high 32 as Bulls hold off Mavs 127-124
- Through Friday, January 5, 2018
- Golden Knights edge Blackhawks 5-4 for 9th win in 10 games
- Kris Dunn, Bulls survive frantic rally to beat Mavs
- Today in History
- Today in History
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Beal, Wall lead Wizards to a 102-100 win over Grizzlies
- East Coast set for wickedly cold weekend of sub-zero temps
- McCollum has 20 points, Trail Blazers beat Hawks 110-89
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Kemba gets 19 in Hornets' 108-94 rout of slumping Lakers
- New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI scoreboard
- Working class, hard hit by economic woes, fuels Iran unrest
- China might not win attack, but Taiwan needs to spend more on defense
- Hundreds of migrant workers to march in Taipei on Sunday
- Malaysia approves new search for missing airliner
- Harrison beats De Minaur, advances to Brisbane final
- Blast kills 4 policemen in Indian Kashmir
- Australia vs. England 5th test scoreboard
- Wozniacki, Goerges to meet in ASB Classic final
- Líderes en la NBA
- 1 Mega Millions ticket matches all 6 numbers to claim $450 million grand prize.
- 1 winning ticket sold in $450 million Mega Millions drawing
- Iran's top diplomat: UN meeting on protests a US 'blunder'
- Mega Millions Jackpot-Top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Lawmakers camped outside Taiwan Presidential Office for hunger strike
- Latest revelation of Trump action opens new avenue in probe
- AP Interview: Tillerson says fix sought to law on Iran deal
- Trump, GOP lawmakers to take up 2018 agenda at Camp David
- More departures on horizon for struggling White House staff
- Saudi king orders payouts and bonuses to soften price hikes
- Reports: North Korea says likely to join Olympics in South
- Afghan official abducted in Pakistan is released
- Khawaja answers critics with first century in an Ashes test
- Cyberattacks on Taiwan are gaining in sophistication
- Ex-Toyota head Tatsuro Toyoda, who led overseas drive, dies
- Egyptians attack police station after detainee's death
- Cocaine from suspected Taiwanese freighter washes up in Philippines
- Ultralight aircraft crashes into ocean east of Taiwan
- Report: 11 Saudi princes arrested for palace protest
- Austria: Woman suspected of suffocating baby son in hospital
- Japanese tourist injured in Taiwan bus accident
- US skier Shiffrin takes big 1st-run lead in GS despite cold
- Taipei old marketplace and townhouse awarded for best urban regeneration projects
- Minister: Norway to extradite cleric if Italy convicts him
- India 76-4 in 1st test vs. South Africa, 210 runs behind
- India 76-4 and pinned down by South Africa's pace attack
- South Africa vs. India 1st test scoreboard
- Imprisoned Kuwaiti activist announces hunger strike
- Pope: Don't be misled by making money and career your life
- Hirscher leads Kristoffersen in World Cup giant slalom
- Taiwan diplomat throws first pitch at Australian Baseball League game
- Germany, Turkey take small steps to restore friendlier ties
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Indian court jails powerful politician for embezzling funds
- Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox patriarch for land deals
- African-American unemployment hit record low in December
- High school prepares feast for less advantaged families in Taipei
- Victims condemn decision to release Britain's 'taxi rapist'
- FA looking into Firmino-Holgate derby confrontation
- Federer and Bencic lead Switzerland to Hopman Cup title
- The Latest: Greek Orthodox mark Epiphany with Istanbul swims
- Halep defeats Siniakova in 3 sets to win Shenzhen Open title
- Austria: 2 German skiers killed in avalanche
- Top 3 women at nationals get Olympics spots
- Trump says he's 'like, really smart,' 'a very stable genius'
- Serbia picks French firm to run Belgrade airport concession
- Egypt detains 4 people after hot air balloon crash
- 23 arrested after fighting between Sevilla and Betis fans
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court
- Insurgents attack Myanmar soldiers in Rakhine, injuring 6
- Russians win men's, women's gold in speed skating Europeans
- Federal tax overhaul could lead to changes in some states
- Costa scores again, sent off in 2nd game back at Atletico
- Taiwan will not deploy IDF jets to Penghu year-round: Air Force
- Dale Steyn injures heel on return from shoulder problems
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Simon beats Anderson to win Maharashtra Open
- Egypt tightens security ahead of Coptic Christmas
- The Latest: Mountain summit tied for 2nd coldest on earth
- Hurricane Harvey survivors feel grief, distress months later
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- Leicester taken to replay by 3rd-tier Fleetwood in FA Cup
- Multiple avalanches in Indian-held Kashmir kill 11
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Italian coast guard: 8 migrants dead, 84 others rescued from smugglers' boat in Mediterranean Sea off Libya
- Dozens injured when barricade collapses in Kuwait's Gulf Cup
- Olympic champs Wendl, Arlt win luge World Cup
- Takata adds 3.3 million air bag inflators to massive recall
- 8 migrants dead, 84 rescued from sinking boat off Libya
- Woman delivering meals to the homeless attacked with machete
- Kurds march in Paris 5 years after 3 activists are slain
- Airstrikes on suburbs of Syrian capital kill 17
- 2 former ministers in Zimbabwe face corruption charges
- 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Iran's western Kermanshah
- Brazil state declares 'state of calamity' over police strike
- Kuzmina, Fourcade extend overall biathlon World Cup leads
- AP Explains: Trump actions re-ignite states rights' debate
- Libya says at least 25 migrants drowned after boat capsizes
- Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Obama to speak at MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference
- Napoli goes into break top of Serie A after beating Verona
- The Latest: Trump says he's 'well prepared' for 2018 agenda
- US senator says no evidence of 'sonic attacks' in Cuba
- English boy is reunited with camera that drifted to Germany
- Person familiar with situation says Liverpool, Barcelona reach deal on Philippe Coutinho transfer for 160 million euros
- AP Source: Liverpool agrees to sell Coutinho to Barcelona
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Weinstein sued for alleged scheme to foil misconduct probe
- Trump says he'd be open to talking with North Korean leader
- Ex-Germany star Lukas Podolski unveils kebab restaurant
- The Latest: Trump says he's done nothing wrong in probe
- Vegas bookies cheering national title game wagers
- Lakers waive veteran center Andrew Bogut after 24 games
- The Latest: San Francisco begins selling recreational pot
- Poltoranin, Weng win mass start races in Tour de Ski
- Arabs seek global nod to east Jerusalem as Palestine capital
- Ski jumper Stoch wins all stops to earn 4 Hills Tour title
- Panthers give coach Ron Rivera 2-year contract extension
- Thousands of Browns fans protest 0-16 season at cold parade
- Police: Snow thwarts shoplifter in North Dakota
- Kaillie Humphries wins bobsled World Cup to extend lead
- Cumming: important to portray gay character in time of Trump
- Barcelona says Liverpool has agreed to transfer of midfielder Philippe Coutinho in 5 ½-year deal
- Hotel company: Las Vegas gunman had interactions with staff
- In Mexico quake camps, a bit of holiday cheer for youngsters
- Klopp says Liverpool couldn't do any more to keep Coutinho
- The Latest: 'Living Biblically' aims for respectful laughs
- AP PHOTOS: World celebrates Epiphany with icy dips, parades
- Playoffs could change perception for QBs Taylor, Bortles
- NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died
- Cumming: important to portray gay character in time of Trump
- Senegalese military says 13 people have been killed by gunmen in the southern Casamance region
- Stoke fires manager Mark Hughes with team in EPL relegation zone
- Saints-Panthers rivalry becomes a trilogy in the playoffs
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 13 killed by gunmen in Senegal's restive Casamance region
- Stoke fires Hughes after Cup defeat to 4th-tier Coventry
- Penske returns to Rolex with its own version of star cars
- 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits south of San Antonio
- Monfils wins Qatar Open in 4th appearance in final
- AEK, PAOK share lead of Greek league after big wins
- Dunkin' Donuts scaling back 10 percent of food, drink menu
- Russian Orthodox mark Christmas in midnight Masses
- Manager says Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and younger brother of comedian Dick Van Dyke, has died in Arkansas at 86
- Sydney FC, Newcastle draw 2-2 in A-League
- Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and brother of Dick, dies at 86
- Day 1 of harsh Dakar Rally in Peru: Qatar's Al-Attiyah leads
- Ecuadorean village rings in new year with devil dance
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- 'You are a fake': Conte ramps up feud with Mourinho
- Blue Jays acquirer Yangervis Solarte from Padres
- National Basketball Association
- Curry scores season-high 45 points, Warriors beat Clippers
- Film critics' group chooses 'Lady Bird' as best picture
- Ecuador selects new VP after Odebrecht scandal conviction
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- Pardoned leader says he dreams of Peru 'without bitterness'
- Dustin Johnson takes control at Kapalua
- Brazilian samba schools parade along Copacabana beach
- PGA-Tournament of Champions Par Scores
- NFL Playoff Glance
- Bones goes back to work as caddie next week for Thomas
- Titans rally from 21-3 hole, beat Chiefs 22-21 in playoffs
- North Korean athletes likely to join Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Trump is open to dialogue with North Korean leader, with conditions
- Nadal to play Kooyong exhibition ahead of Australian Open
- Padres sign Japanese right-hander Kazuhisa Makita
- Marsh siblings score tons; Australia 578-5 at lunch, day 4
- Tatum helps Celtics edge Nets for sixth straight victory
- 5 decapitated heads found on top of taxi in Mexican state
- Curry has season-high 45 points, Warriors beat Clippers
- Padres trade infielder Yangervis Solarte to Blue Jays
- Taiwan's customs seized 14 kilograms of heroin, one man arrested
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Oladipo scores 23 points in return, Pacers beat Bulls
- Drummond-less Pistons hold off Harden-less Rockets 108-101
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Bergeron scores 4 goals for Bruins in 7-1 win over Carolina
- Raiders officially announce hiring of Gruden as coach
- Temperatures set to plunge to 8 degrees next week
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- LeBron James assist short of triple-double in Cavs' win
- Bergeron scores 4 goals for Bruins in 7-1 win over Carolina
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Dzingel scores 2, Senators beat league-best Lightning 6-3
- Matthews, Bozak rally Leafs over Canucks in shootout
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Giannis, Bledsoe help Bucks rally past Wizards, 110-103
- Lundqvist, Zibanejad lead Rangers past Coyotes in shootout
- Thousands march against election result in Honduras
- Taiwanese computer company ACER unveils new Chromebook 11 laptop
- Goerges beats Wozniacki to win ASB Classic
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Numbers drawn for $570M Powerball jackpot
- NFL Playoff Glance
- 'Recognizing Non-Citizens' rally takes place in central Taipei
- Ryan leads Falcons' 26-13 playoff win over upstart LA Rams
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Today in History
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- China's Transport Ministry says 32 people missing after freighter collides with oil tanker in East China Sea.
- MacKinnon, Soderberg help Avalanche beat Wild 7-2
- NFL Today, Wild-Card Playoffs
- Carter has big fourth quarter to lead Kings past Nuggets
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Towns and Butler score 21 as T-Wolves roll over Pelicans
- Marsh brothers score centuries, emulate Waugh twins at SCG
- 32 missing, including 30 Iranians, in sea collision in China
- 1 Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire matches all 6 numbers to claim $570 million grand prize.
- The Latest: 1 winning ticket for $570M Powerball jackpot
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Hamilton scores with 16 seconds left, Flames beat Ducks
- Austin Watson's 2 goals key Predators' 4-3 win over LA Kings
- An oil tanker and cargo ship collide off China's coast, over 30 missing
- 1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot
- Mega Millions Jackpot-Top 10 largest US Jackpots
- 428 pieces of clothing are ditched by the Taiwanese population every minute
- Through Saturday, January 6, 2018
- Australia vs England 5th test scoreboard
- Syrian forces eye rebel-held province after defeat of IS
- Middle-aged man crushed by oncoming train in southern Taiwan
- Running game will be difference for Georgia win over Tide
- Strong run defense could power Alabama past Georgia
- Trump wishes for better libel laws after book slams him
- Trump washes his hands of insurgency against GOP incumbents
- Ostapenko upset by Makarova in 1st round at Sydney
- Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio share love at Haiti fundraiser
- Israeli group faults response to crimes against Palestinians
- Former champs Cornet, Barthel out in 1st round at Hobart
- AP Photos: Kids encouraged to smoke in Portugal at Epiphany
- Germany's Merkel embarks on new talks to form government
- Photo of the day: 'Recognizing Non-Citizens’ march for better labor rights
- Pope leads baptism ceremony for babies in Sistine Chapel
- Rotor issue caused US helicopter emergency landing in Japan
- Britain scraps plan for vote on lifting fox hunting ban
- Iran's Guard claims victory against anti-government protests
- Historic Iron Church in Istanbul reopens after restoration
- 1 out of 5 USBs given away to promote Taiwan's cybersecurity campaign contain virus
- Shiffrin leads World Cup slalom, closes on 40th career win
- Activists protest exclusion of foreign workers from Taiwan's minimum wage laws
- Plum blossoms in south central Taiwan to reach full bloom in cold, wet weather
- Marcel Hirscher leads again in 1st run of World Cup slalom
- UK's May plans Cabinet changes as Brexit enters new phase
- Coutinho must live up to cost, legacy of Barca's Brazilians
- Russian Orthodox mark Christmas in midnight Masses
- Kyrgios beats Harrison to win Brisbane International title
- Rotor issue causes US helicopter emergency landing in Japan
- Taiwan calls for dialogue with China over aviation issues
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 2 people injured in explosion outside Stockholm subway
- Rights group criticizes jailing of popular Saudi cleric
- Spanish soldiers work to rescue drivers trapped by snow
- Israeli PM backs Trump critique of Palestinian UN aid agency
- Macron leads tribute 3 years after Charlie Hebdo attacks
- Water fight between Florida, Georgia lands at Supreme Court
- UK's May says she has no concerns about Trump's mental state
- Germany: Flooding prompts new shipping restrictions on Rhine
- Syria: Government troops retake key town in rebel province
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Kindl profits from Loch mistake to win 2nd luge World Cup
- No play on Day 3 of South Africa-India test because of rain
- The Latest: Main dies in explosion outside Stockholm subway
- France upsets Germany to win women's relay at biathlon WCup
- The Latest: Trump aide say critical book is 'pile of trash'
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Popular French singer France Gall dies at 70
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Column: Today's PGA Tour stars bring buzz back to Kapalua
- Jordan oks one-time crane drop of aid for displaced Syrians
- Israel lists 20 groups to be denied entry over boycott calls
- Dario Cologna and Heidi Weng take Tour de Ski titles
- For firefighters, bitter weather creates its own hazards
- Globes to roll out red carpet under cloud of sex scandals
- UN envoy says no change in US position on North Korea talks
- Former WTO chief, UN envoy Peter Sutherland dies at 71
- Walther edges Friedrich to win 4-man bobsled World Cup
- Toothless West Ham held by 3rd-tier side in FA Cup
- TOP 25 REWIND: No. 2 Duke's defense off to slow start in ACC
- Miss America raises maximum age of competitors to 25
- Egyptian former PM not to run in 2018 presidential elections
- Chen, Rippon, Zhou chosen for Olympics; Miner bumped
- The Latest: Temperatures break cold records, will inch up
- Parents fight to record school day of son with disabilities
- Bills' McCoy in starting lineup for playoff game at Jaguars
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Matuidi racially abused for 2nd successive weekend in Italy
- Russian banned from Olympics wins Euro speed skating gold
- Boris Becker calls for fight against racism amid tweet spat
- 'Jumanji,' 'Insidious' top 'Star Wars' in its fourth weekend
- What's on center stage at the CES tech show? Your voice
- Recovering Sen. Paul says political violence rising concern
- Kuwait hunger strike expands to 13 more political prisoners
- Sydney swelters through its hottest day in almost 80 years
- Barca wins 3-0 before Coutinho arrival; Messi, Suarez score
- High or Dry? California legal pot to test supply pipeline
- Saudi fighter jet crashes, Yemen rebels claim downing it
- Ray Thomas of The Moody Blues dies at 76
- Bayern draws 3rd-tier Paderborn for away game in German Cup
- Judge aims to referee fight over Charles Manson's remains
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- US judge in Las Vegas may dismiss ranching standoff case
- Foreign meddling in 2018 elections a concern, CIA chief says
- The Latest: Stars to bring activists as Golden Globe guests
- Streep, Watson to bring activists as Golden Globe guests
- Husband/wife pair Knierims selected for US Olympic team
- Syrian activists say at least 18 people have been killed by a car bomb in Idlib, country's largest rebel-held city
- Court date for immigrant restaurant manager not until 2021
- The Latest: Car bomb kills 18 in Syrian rebel-held city
- Israel to restore power to Gaza after Palestinian dispute
- CFL team buys more time to negotiate with Johnny Manziel
- Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles part of Oklahoma
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Durr leads No. 3 Louisville past Virginia Tech, 67-56
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Day 2 of Dakar Rally puts France's Despres in the lead
- Flooding at JFK terminal adds to delays from winter weather
- Nigerian army says gang leader known as Don Wani killed
- Jaguars beat Bills 10-3 in ugly, sometimes unwatchable game
- Olympiakos beats Larissa 3-0, leads by 1 point in Greece
- Armed clashes kill 11 in Mexico's troubled Guerrero state
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Golden Globe red carpet fairytale goes noir in protest
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Nebraska National Guard documents hurricane recovery
- National Basketball Association
- Forsberg makes 32 saves as Blackhawks beat Oilers 4-1
- Richardson's layup lifts Heat past Jazz, 103-102
- Porto scores 4 in 2nd half against Guimaraes to stay top
- Backstrom, Ovechkin power Capitals past Blues, 4-3 in OT
- Dehydrated Root unlikely to resume batting in 5th test
- Matthieu Perreault scores twice to help Jets beat Sharks 4-1
- Ovechkin, Backstrom power Capitals past Blues, 4-3 in OT
- Over-achieving Ohio State stuns No. 1 Michigan State 80-64
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- Stokes in England T20 squad for Australia series
- LaVar Ball tells ESPN Walton has lost Lakers; coaches react
- The Latest: At CES, a smart fridge that can call you an Uber
- Taiwan headline news
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- The Latest: JFK Airport water pipe break weather-related
- Brees, defensive stand, help Saints survive Panthers, 31-26
- Partial list of winners for 75th annual Golden Globe Awards
- PGA Tour still tax-exempt, with an assist from Nicklaus
- The Patriots are rested, recharged and rankled
- Thick fog, low temperature warnings issued for today
- 'The Handmaid's Tale' wins the Golden Globe for best TV drama
- Anderson lifts Blue Jackets past Panthers in shootout
- Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei offers festive take-out delicacies for the Chinese New Year celebrations
- Chef Paul Lee Taste Lab Guest Chef Residency
- Kawhi Leonard has partial tear in left shoulder
- Vietnam tries former oil executives in widened crackdown
- Mercury in Taiwan could dip to 7 degrees by Friday
- Restaurant fire kills 5 sleeping workers in southern India
- Globes TV awards echo show's theme of empowerment
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Dustin Johnson powers his way to win at Kapalua
- Malaysian opposition names 92-year-old Mahathir as PM choice
- Lightning beat Red Wings 5-2, ending streaks for both teams
- Porzingis, Jack help Knicks edge Mavs to end skid at 3
- Canadiens score 3 third-period goals to beat Canucks 5-2
- New online ARC application form for foreign students now up
- Franco turns bad into gold with Globe for 'Disaster Artist'
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Australia vs. England 5th test result
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Germany's 'In the Fade' wins Golden Globe for foreign film
- Reserves Bender, Jackson help Suns beat Thunder 114-100
- Bender's big second half helps Suns beat Thunder 114-100
- US joins search for 32 missing after ships collide off China
- Malkin's overtime goal rallies Penguins to win over Bruins
- Asian stocks rise after strong Wall Street week
- AWS to open joint innovation center in New Taipei
- Text of Oprah Winfrey's DeMille Award acceptance speech
- Former champion Azarenka withdraws from the Australian Open
- Shaun Nua joins Herm Edwards' staff at Arizona State
- 92-year old former Malaysian leader is opposition’s choice for interim Prime Minister
- Breathtaking outdoor destinations in Taiwan for the winter
- Winfrey accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
- National Basketball Association
- Cambodia upholds jail term for Australian in surrogacy case
- McCollum's floater gives Portland a 111-110 win over Spurs
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Today in History
- Venezuelans scour polluted river for lost treasure, survival
- Actress winners Ronan, McDormand agree it's a special night
- Ferrer tested by teenager in 1st round of ASB Classic
- New Jersey to bid farewell to former governor Brendan Byrne
- 4 men, frat face sentencing in Baruch College hazing death
- Ford adds diesel engine to F-150 for the first time
- Ford adds diesel engine to F-150 for the first time
- Lakers beat Hawks 132-113 to end nine-game losing streak
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Ohio to require fencing after sandbag hits car, kills man
- BBC's China editor resigns over gender pay gap dispute
- Oldman wins Globe for film drama actor in 'Darkest Hour'
- Through Sunday, January 7, 2018
- US Open champion Stephens beaten in first match of 2018
- Root battles illness to try and save England in 5th test
- Florida and Georgia taking water fight to Supreme Court
- The Latest: Tanker burning at sea at risk of exploding
- This Week: Earnings from WD-40, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo
- A look at retailers' new jobs amid a changing landscape
- Israeli company says it has developed tiniest cherry tomato
- DHS weighs ending protections for Salvadoran immigrants
- Asian stocks rise after strong Wall Street week
- Trump promoting rural development, attending football game
- Trump allies defend him against book's claims
- On health care, Democrats are shifting to offense
- Taiwanese company ACER markets 'world's thinnest laptop'
- Oprah's barnstormer tops Golden Globes most notable moments
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Karlsson's third period goal lifts Vegas past Rangers, 2-1
- A sign: 4-0 represents another humbling Ashes for England
- Aussie bowlers share wickets and success in Ashes series
- Taipei City Government unveils beta version of its new website
- German factory orders dip in November, but trend positive
- Driver goes off the deep end over fish soup
- Burlington College trustee says she had federal interview
- Apple investors urge action to curb child gadget addiction
- Golden Globe memorable moments and big winners
- A near ace and a big win for Dustin Johnson at Kapalua
- Fashion highlights from the sea of black at Golden Globes
- A look at North-South Korean sports ties
- Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017, Samsung leads the pack
- Men? A sideshow at a Golden Globes that celebrated women
- The Latest: Robot duck aims to help kids with cancer
- High-tech Atlanta stadium a hit with fans after early woes
- Eugenie Bouchard beaten in 1st round at Hobart International
- Robot duck's aim: Helps kids with cancer via power of play
- Macron appeals to China for partnership in climate, Africa
- India's population soars as condom use declines
- Fear not the alphabet soup of TV features unveiled at CES
- Alabama vs. Georgia in all-SEC CFP championship game
- US likely a threat for 3 medals at Pyeongchang
- Iran FM warns neighbors, says they seeking unrest in Iran
- Call Titans ugly or gritty, they keep finding ways to win
- Great Wall of China, Beijing added to Fodor's 'No List 2018' of places to avoid
- Syria's death toll in Idlib car bomb rises to at least 25
- Suspect in Dortmund bombing says he didn't intend injuries
- MUJI to open two hotels in China in 2018
- India's top court to re-examine gay rights
- Zimbabwe investigates former first lady Mugabe's doctorate
- Taiwanese TV star has show canceled in China for 'supporting Taiwan Independence'?
- Contact lens firms lead growth of Taiwan eyewear industry
- Libyan navy rescues 272 migrants from stranded boats
- Photo of the Day: Otters snuggle during siesta
- AP Explains: What to expect from North-South Korean talks
- Defendant in Istanbul bombing trial asks to be set free
- Greece: Asylum for Turkish officer temporarily suspended
- Shots fired at German-Turkish soccer player's car
- India bowls South Africa out for 130 in 2nd innings
- Pope urges effort to rebuild trust in North Korea, Syria
- Pakistan cricket star Imran Khan wants to marry faith healer
- Man gunned down in KTV hostess club
- India has South Africa 130 all out to take control
- South Africa vs. India 1st test scoreboard
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- ‘Cocaine cargo ship’ found in Philippines not flying Taiwan flag: envoy
- Prague astronomical clock to be removed for restoration
- Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case
- German nationalist lawmaker gets warning over racist tweet
- Second US military chopper makes emergency landing in Japan
- Greek leader: bond market return in 2018 'important target'
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- UK's Northern Ireland minister quits as May shuffles Cabinet
- Barcelona record-signing Coutinho out injured for 3 weeks
- Warsaw mayor's husband acts on order over house restitution
- Tensions in Romania's ruling party between PM, chairman
- The Latest: Protests urged for Trump Atlanta visit
- Ex-English soccer coach pleads guilty to child sex offenses
- Frances McDormand gets bleeped for inoffensive words
- Jordan says it foiled 'massive' terror plot linked to IS
- Winfrey highlights story of black woman raped by white men
- Former Iran judiciary chief being treated in German hospital
- 'Compact' aircraft carrier USS Wasp joins the US 7th Fleet near Taiwan
- Bahrain raises gasoline prices to reduce state spending
- 6 killed in Madagascar cyclone as thousands displaced
- Fire on top floor of Trump Tower in NYC
- UK rail passengers face disruption in conductor dispute
- Washington deputy shot during chase dies from gunshot wounds
- France rugby team signs shirt sponsorship deal with Altrad
- Kohl's joins holiday party, dept stores show staying power
- UN agency: 64 migrants "probably" died in Jan. 6 shipwreck of smuggling dinghy in Mediterranean
- Red dress takes heat amid Golden Globes all-black dress code
- Global Forecast-Asia
- UN raises probable death toll in migrant boat sinking to 64
- France: Macron's government pledges to fight gender wage gap
- France sees sharp spike in asylum applications in 2017
- Andy Murray undergoes hip surgery, plans return to action
- The Latest: Wolff contradicts Bannon's explanation
- South Sudan accuses ex-military chief of joining opposition
- Bulgarian businessman shot dead on the street in Sofia
- New coach Brunel wants to put France back among elite
- US skier Shiffrin set to make Olympic golds dream a reality
- Agency says it will hold 'parties accountable' for JFK flood
- The stack of 9 frogs at Sun Moon Lake is a mistaken indicator of Taiwan’s drought conditions: Taipower official
- Egypt detains 2 police after detainee death sparks clashes
- Text of Oprah Winfrey's DeMille Award acceptance speech
- AP Exclusive: Law agencies split over selling seized guns
- Bristol City's stunning League Cup journey heads to Man City
- Commuter train hits stuck truck south of Boston; no injuries
- Arconic freezing pensions for US workers
- Report: 'Dead zones' common to Chesapeake grow across oceans
- Pakistan releases 147 Indians jailed for illegal fishing
- Family: Missing Houston journalist said man followed her
- China plots its campaign strategy for the 2018 Taiwanese elections
- Lead Brexit campaigner urges EU flexibility on trade
- Prospective Merkel partner wants to make Germany EU 'motor'
- Egypt says presidential election to be held March 26-28, runoff in April
- The Louvre Museum welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017
- New Hampshire winner of $559M Powerball jackpot a mystery
- Egypt to hold presidential election March 26-28
- Behind the scenes at the Golden Globes: schmoozing, snacking
- Justices won't step into Mississippi gay rights legal fight
- GoPro expects revenue slump, slashes workforce
- Lichaj still hopes for dog despite missing out on hat trick
- Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open slightly lower
- High court lets tribe's Massachusetts gambling hall proceed
- Justices give Georgia death row inmate new round of appeals
- Supreme Court won't take Florida couple's treehouse dispute
- Guns sold by police end up with drug dealers, in gang houses
- Houston police say missing journalist who told roommate she was being followed has been found unharmed.
- Latest: Houston police say missing journalist found unharmed
- Supreme Court won't take case of innocent man shot in Fla.
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- US stocks tap the brakes following torrid start to the year
- Police vehicle taken, driven into rail station doors
- Lazio signs former Juventus defender Caceres from Verona
- AP sources: Trump administration to end deportation protection for nearly 200,000 Salvadorans
- IAG takeover of part of Niki airline hits legal snag
- Liz Weston: Why you should save for something fun
- Transcript of letter from 'Fire and Fury' publisher
- New Polish leader hoping to mend fences with EU partners
- The Latest: US to end special protections for Salvadorans
- Zimbabwe's main opposition leader hints at stepping aside
- Get Started: More time to send health care forms to staffers
- Romanian policeman detained on suspicion of child abuse
- New York and LA chapters of PEN to merge
- Column: Johnson looking back to measure his progress forward
- The Latest: Deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys
- Eurovision switches from all-male to all-female host lineup
- Hearing delayed for Canadian ex-hostage Boyle
- Wife of chief charged with soliciting teen: Family shattered
- Police: Woman seen swiping $100 bill, shushing young witness
- Thai leader tells reporters to quiz cardboard mock-up
- Olympics keeps 'door open' for NKorea at Pyeongchang Games
- US hits record for costly weather disasters: $306 billion
- EU countries urged to dig deep for bloc's long-term budget
- Globes after-parties: Milo in the pool; 'Eleven' plus Drake
- Maine secretary of state to fight for voting panel documents
- Suspect is arrested in slaying of Ukrainian lawyer
- Benj Pasek, Justin Paul continue winning streak at Globes
- Review: 'A Map of the Dark' is a solid police procedural
- ACLU wants prisons to end ban on mass incarceration book
- Advocates want #MeToo debate to include immigrant detention
- Pence to visit Middle East this month following postponement
- Sabres call up defenseman Guhle, goalie Ullmark from AHL
- Turkey intends to extend post-coup state of emergency
- Commuters scramble after broken rail causes PATH delays
- 'The Immoralists' is sweeping family saga
- Democratic activist pledges $30 million to mobilize voters
- Princess Charlotte is off for her 1st day at nursery school
- Belichick 'absolutely' intends to return as Patriots coach
- Failed Atlantic City casino is sold, could reopen in months
- Wake Forest's Bakero, Stanford's Sullivan top college soccer
- Villanova returns to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25 poll
- Avalanche isolates Italian town; peak danger warning issued
- The Latest: 3 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire
- North American Soccer League to skip spring season
- H&M apologizes after racism charges in monkey sweatshirt row
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Pink to sing national anthem at Super Bowl
- Couple who met on dating site convicted of UK bomb plot
- Chicago Bears hire Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy as coach
- Usage remains low for pill that can prevent HIV infection
- AP PHOTOS: Bosnian Serbs observe Christmas as ancient ritual
- The Latest: Developer selling casino, blames regulations
- Novo Nordisk revises up offer for Ablynx to $3.1 billion
- Versace family calls TV drama unauthorized 'work of fiction'
- AP Source: Blackhawks place defenseman Franson on waivers
- New Oregon law says motorists can pump their gas _ sometimes
- New Jersey bids farewell to former Gov. Brendan Byrne
- Vermont considers offering third gender option on licenses
- The Latest: Supreme Court hears Florida-Georgia water fight
- Nominee would be first openly gay state chief justice
- Review: C.J. Tudor makes compelling debut with 'Chalk Man'
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- Service planned for 5 family members killed in NYC fire
- Mexico: Call for peace after clashes, journalists attacked
- Kimmel says hard to tell what the mood will be for Oscars
- Israeli TV airs audio of Netanyahu's son outside strip club
- Ex-wife of slain NBA player agrees to face Tennessee charges
- UNESCO, French authorities condemn racist abuse of Matuidi
- Proposed pipeline could move North Dakota natural gas
- Hong Kong businessman pleads not guilty in bribery case
- The Latest: Ban on mass incarceration book lifted at 2 jails
- More equipment, crews head to Puerto Rico for power boost
- Expulsion of Somalis on botched deportation flight halted
- Macedonia takes emergency measures against air pollution
- Prison sought for ex-Montana lawmaker, convicted meth dealer
- Sydney International Results
- Hobart International Results
- ASB Classic Results
- Judge dismisses standoff case vs. rancher Cliven Bundy, sons
- Country icon Loretta Lynn has a fractured hip after fall
- Kimmel sees Seth Meyers as 'litmus test' for Oscars host
- Man United, Tottenham to play 4th-tier teams in FA Cup
- The Latest: ABC mulling 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff options
- Gwyneth Paltrow announces engagement on Goop magazine cover
- Tavis Smiley announces deal for new show
- Americans borrowed more in November amid solid holiday sales
- Blackhawks in last place halfway through season
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- AP source: Romney treated for prostate cancer
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Rain unleashes risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged California
- Fired Google engineer's suit claims reverse discrimination
- Dennis Kucinich files paperwork to run for Ohio governor
- California officials move to shut big homeless riverbed camp
- Court blocks $500K award in Israeli-US skating dispute
- Column: Danica Patrick shifts careers, courts new fan base
- Keillor in mediation with Minnesota Public Radio over firing
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Stammen guaranteed $4.5M by Padres in 2-year deal
- St. Louis prosecutors seize assets in Venezuela money scheme
- Japan's Olympics minister visits Rio de Janeiro venues
- Energy panel rejects Trump bid to boost coal, nuclear power
- Celgene, Dave & Buster's slide while Kohl's and Crocs rise
- Papua New Guinean rugby league player dies at 23
- How major US stock indexes fared on Monday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Pelosi is optimistic about agreement on budget, immigration
- Pakistan wins toss, bats in 2nd ODI vs. New Zealand
- Al-Attiyah wins 3rd stage of Dakar, Peterhansel tops overall
- AP source: Mueller has expressed interest in Trump interview
- The Latest: Ex-frat members get jail in pledge's death
- Video replay helps Brighton oust Palace in 1st use in FA Cup
- Espanyol edges Malaga for first away win in Spanish league
- BC-US--Index, US
- Box Office Top 20: 'Jumanji' knocks 'Star Wars' to No. 3
- Business Highlights
- Republican Rep. Ed Royce of California, chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee, says he will not seek re-election
- Mexican governor: Feds withhold funds on corruption probe
- Man accused of stabbing Los Angeles sheriff's detective
- BC-SOC--English Results
- California Republican Royce says he won't seek re-election
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia
- South Korean officials head to border for talks with North
- The Latest: Airport agency head: JFK woes 'unacceptable'
- Lawmakers: Inflation in Venezuela tops 2600 percent in 2017
- Sarah Palin's oldest son pleads not guilty in assault case
- Ex-California food executive pleads guilty to embezzlement
- Flamengo say coach Rueda leaving club to take over Chile
- Giovanni Savarese formally introduced as new Timbers coach
- Puerto Rico police chief resigns as killings, absences spike
- The Latest: Georgia arrives with backup TE on crutches
- Trump signs bill expanding Atlanta park honoring King
- AP Interview: Tillerson says no diplomats return to Cuba yet
- Warriors F Draymond Green fined by NBA
- Customs officers seize $22M in cocaine hidden in furniture
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- Trump attending college football's championship game
- Samsung Electronics reports 64 percent jump in 4Q profit
- Arizona high school put on lockdown as 4 bobcats are rescued
- Myanmar trial set to begin for 2 Reuters journalists
- A few dozen protesters in cold rain outside the big game
- Taiwan headline news
- Budget office cuts cost estimate of children's insurance
- South Korean media say the 2 Koreas have begun talks at the border on Olympic cooperation and overall ties
- Rare talks between 2 Koreas underway at border
- Prosecutors won't charge Polanski after molestation report
- Saints assert they've evolved considerably since Week 1
- Labor law protesters lying on tracks block trains at Taipei Station
- Pakistan makes 246-9 in 2nd ODI vs. New Zealand
- Herdman moves from coach of the Canadian women to the men
- Wawrinka says he's ready for Aussie Open, knee not a worry
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Pacers change directions by rolling past Bucks 109-96
- 'No Pants Subway Rides' surprise metro riders in the US and Europe
- Panarin scores in OT, Blue Jackets rally to beat Maple Leafs
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan to assist refugees in Marawi conflict in the Philippines
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- DeRozan helps Raptors beat Nets in OT after Lowry hurt
- Wiggins, Butler lead 127-99 Wolves romp past James, Cavs
- Kentucky's Republican House speaker resigns leadership post
- Gordon, Paul lead way as Rockets beat Bulls 116-107
- After Davis' injury, Cousins lifts Pelicans past Pistons
- Neo-Nazi group leader scheduled for federal court sentencing
- April 14 tops list of luckiest birthdays of 2018: Medigaku
- Wiggins, Butler lead Wolves to rare romp over James, Cavs
- Philippines protests China's militarization of Fiery Cross Reef in South China Sea
- NTUT signs 10-year pact with India's Genrobotics
- Huge Philippine procession secured tightly amid terror fears
- Radwanska ends Konta's Sydney International defense
- Another Philippine mall catches fire within two weeks of the last mall fire
- Aussie actor Craig McLachlan denies sexual misconduct claims
- South Korea says North Korea has said it will send a delegation to the Winter Olympics next month in the South
- Today in History
- Salvadorans fear their country not prepared for returnees
- Christie set to deliver his final state of the state address
- Take this job and shiver it: Chilly offices plague workers
- Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its 11th college football national championship
- Rusty Nadal struggles in loss to Gasquet in exhibition match
- Withdrawals weaken main draw at ASB Classic
- China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision
- In wake of 'attacks,' Tillerson not returning staff to Cuba
- Aldridge, Bertans lead Spurs to comeback win over Kings
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Winfrey's Golden Globes speech sparks talk of 2020 campaign
- Mattis reveals himself in storytelling moments with troops
- Curry goes off again, Warriors top Nuggets for 5th straight
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Singapore arrests 17 suspected in Shell oil heist
- U.S. official slams China over M503 flight route action against Taiwan
- Case against Palestinian teen spotlights her activist family
- Taiwan's Xueshan and Hehuanshan see first snowfall of 2018
- A small uptick in inter-Korean ties follows a tense year
- How do foreigners view Taiwan's 'queue culture'?
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 2nd ODI scoreboard
- C.J. Williams hits 3 to lift Clippers over Hawks 108-107
- UN Aviation Org. stays silent on Taiwan's M503 dispute with China
- Pakistan court frees anti-US cleric amid spat with Trump
- New Zealand beats Pakistan by eight wickets in 2nd ODI
- A championship game filled with big moments
- Taiwan's Kazo bakery opens in Singapore
- Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide
- Submissions open for the 20th Taipei Film Festival International New Talent Competition
- Líderes en la NBA
- Asian shares mostly rise on Wall Street optimism
- 2nd-seeded Mertens advances to Hobart quarterfinals
- Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma top final regular-season Top 25 poll; undefeated Central Florida finishes sixth
- Taiwan to raise quota for beef imported from Paraguay
- Syria: Israeli missiles target Damascus military outposts
- Germany sets renewable energy record
- German industrial production rebounds in strong economy
- Alabama is No. 1 in final AP poll for 11th time; UCF 6th
- Intel CEO: Fixes on the way for serious chip security flaws
- Wanted man turns himself in to glimpse 'fairy policewoman'
- Alabama's youngsters deliver on national championship stage
- Cold temperature breaks steel rail on Taiwan Railway line
- Venue for Korea talks is potential flash point inside border
- 'The Shape of Water' leads race for British Academy Awards
- German govt talks press ahead amid communication annoyance
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwan FDA rolls out harsh new penalties for companies violating health regulations
- Highly classified U.S. satellite Zuma lost after launch
- Death toll from Madagascar cyclone up to 25; a dozen missing
- Japan canoe sprinter banned for 8 years over doping
- Japan kayak racer banned 8 years for spiking drink of rival
- EU to host meeting with Iran on nuclear treaty Thursday
- 200 injured in commuter train crash outside Johannesburg
- Iranian parliament member says some 3,700 people were arrested during days of protests, unrest in Iran
- Latvia's airBaltic was the most punctual airline in the world in 2017
- Taiwan International Boat Show to feature sea tour for the first time
- Iran lawmaker says 3,700 arrested in days of protest, unrest
- Ex-film company boss to resume work after harassment claims
- Samsung announces availability of Galaxy A8 and A8+ 2018 in Taiwan
- French President Macron presents Xi Jinping with a horse named Vesuvius
- Thailand confirms that ex-leader Yingluck is in Britain
- Indian Court: Theaters do not have to play national anthem
- France investigates Apple for slowing down old iPhones
- Fire at French kosher market targeted by anti-Jewish vandals
- Eurozone unemployment falls to near 9-year low
- German court temporarily stops terror suspect deportation
- Turkey renames street following spat with UAE minister
- 'one China' dead, 'Taiwanese aren't Chinese': Boston Globe writer
- Polish prime minister to change government ahead of EU visit
- Russia says troops left in Syria are enough to repel attacks
- Cyprus: casino resort to add $838 million to economy yearly
- Macron urges China to open market wider
- Germany protests to Iran after verdict in spying trial
- Filipino confirmed as 1st chikungunya case in Taiwan this year
- Italy nabs mob clan controlling bakeries, funerals, migrants
- Former 'cocaine cowboy' pilot on trial in auto fraud case
- Egypt building water purification plant in face of shortages
- Top Hamas official in Gaza wounded in mysterious shooting
- Former leading Chinese general Fang suspected of bribery
- Taoyuan MRT signs training scheme with Taiwan university and high school
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Mathews reappointed Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain
- List of nominees for 2018 British Academy Film Awards
- Germany indicts Syrian on charges of promoting Islamic State
- Group home administrator pleads guilty in resident's death
- US Army soldier dies at base in Kosovo
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Watchdog urges Sudan to stop seizing dailies amid protests
- Greece to limit Sharia law after European Court challenge
- Cologne-Bonn airport landings suspended for runway repair
- Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for death of newborn
- Egypt says its forces kill 8 suspected militants in Sinai
- Two Koreas agree in joint statement to hold talks on reducing military tensions, "actively cooperate" in Olympics
- 13,000 tourists stuck in Matterhorn town amid avalanche risk
- Another retailer, Target, reports booming holiday sales
- Senior Macedonia official in Greece for name dispute talks
- Malaysia PM visits Saudi king despite controversy over ties
- Eminem, The Killers, Muse lead lineup for Bonnaroo Festival
- Ex-Rutgers football player admits role in 3 home invasions
- Baltimore could host matches during 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Campus sued over security cost for white nationalist's visit
- English soccer adopts Rooney Rule for national team jobs
- Eminem, The Killers, Muse lead lineup for Bonnaroo Festival
- Romania PM urged to fire police chief over child abuse case
- Kashmir civilian, rebel killed during anti-India fighting
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Coast Guard ends search for Oklahoma pilot in Gulf of Mexico
- Tunisian government denounces protesters after rioting death
- Film depicts birth of New York's Lincoln Center
- Runaway schoolboys in Yilan, Taiwan spending a cold night under a bridge found unharmed
- German Playboy to feature 1st transgender model on cover
- Schalke signs Hoffenheim striker Mark Uth for next season
- IOC welcomes North Korea competing at Olympics
- Modric appears in Madrid court in tax fraud case
- Lithuania: a candle for pedestrians without reflectors
- Teacher is handcuffed by officer at school board meeting
- Top Russian nuclear weapons designer Avrorin dies at 85
- Dozens more 'resistance' books scheduled for 2018
- Defiant Bosnian Serbs celebrate banned 'statehood' holiday
- New clashes outside South Sudan's capital said to kill 4
- LeBron James, Diddy join criticism of H&M over sweater ad
- Powerful California storm floods roads, loosens hillsides
- Rec league boots youth team over racist, offensive jerseys
- German given 3½ year sentence over Hamburg G20 riot
- Bomb targeting police kills 6 in Pakistan
- Markets Right Now: Health care leads early gains for stocks
- Peugeot-Citroen seeks job cuts prompted by Macron reforms
- Couple accused of attempting to rob Uber driver
- The Latest: Zermatt tourists get helicopter evacuations
- Europe not underestimating Asia ahead of EurAsia Cup
- HTC unveils upgraded Vive VR headset
- Editor fired for tweets about 3rd gender choice on licenses
- Through Monday, January 8, 2018
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Analysis: With Koreas talking again, should US be worried?
- Venezuela extends trade ban with 3 Caribbean islands
- The Latest: Russia: Syria drone attacks required outside aid
- Police union files suit over release of body camera footage
- The Latest: Gayle King downplays chance of Winfrey running
- Rapper Common, city officials attend Erica Garner Funeral
- S&P 500 edges higher as calm continues to reign for stocks
- Strolling through Kolkata's colonial past
- Defiant Bosnian Serbs celebrate banned 'statehood' holiday
- US employers posted fewer jobs in November for 2nd month
- Ethiopia: Ancient churches, mysterious towers and Lucy
- Swiss police arrest 80-year-old man for masked bank robbery
- With words, Zidane tries to get Real Madrid back on track
- Virgin stops selling Daily Mail newspaper on trains
- 20 more Russians appeal Olympic doping bans
- Sydney International Results
- UEFA bans 6 Malta players, including 2 for life, over fixing
- Crowds greet Harry and Meghan in London's buzzing Brixton
- Wounded congressman to have new surgery in shooting recovery
- Funeral held for Ukrainian lawyer found stabbed in river
- Good Samaritans rescue moose calf trapped in snow
- Egypt sentences 23 to life in prison over 2013 violence
- Mutko files sports court appeal against lifetime Olympic ban
- Judge urges action on '100 percent manmade' opioid crisis
- Review: Neil Olson's 'The Black Painting' is complex tale
- New study looks at California prison guards' suicide rate
- CBS appoints John Dickerson as Rose's replacement
- The Latest: Supreme Court takes up vehicle search cases
- 3 Native American tribes sue opioid industry groups
- US considers whether virus might explain attacks in Cuba
- Trump health pick wary of government drug price negotiations
- Judge jails Detroit man whose sentence is many years overdue
- Formula E secures $100 million-plus title sponsorship
- After Olympic deal, North Korea figure skaters may lead team
- The Latest: 2 killed by mudslides in California deluge
- Former Phoenix lawman and Trump ally Joe Arpaio says he will run for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat held by Jeff Flake
- University of Oklahoma gymnast says sports doctor abused her
- Israeli leader's son under fire again for strip club banter
- SpaceX says rocket performed OK in secret satellite launch
- Ex-Arizona sheriff, Trump ally Joe Arpaio running for Senate
- UK's May completes government shake-up; critics unimpressed
- Rita Wilson to perform at BMI event at Sundance festival
- Beardsley steps down from Newcastle job during investigation
- Former NYPD officer dubbed 'cannibal cop' pens horror novel
- Government reps join private businesses at CES tech show
- Ohio school says fee "fraction" of likely Spencer visit cost
- Avalanches, heavy snowfall wreak havoc in northern Italy
- Trump suggests two-phase immigration deal, first addressing young immigrants and border security, broader issues later
- Boeing says 2017 aircraft deliveries set a record
- The Latest: Democrats vow to fight Arpaio Senate bid
- David Beckham launches L'Oreal men's grooming products
- Trump suggests 2-phase immigration deal for 'Dreamers'
- Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Swiss ski resort
- Report: 18 states may introduce sports betting bills in 2018
- Mexico records 6.77 inflation in 2017, a 17-year high
- Kodak creating KodakCoin, its own cryptocurrency system
- AP Top 25 Heat Check: Final rankings of' 17, looking at '18
- AP NewsAlert
- Former Catalan leader quits as pro-independence party chief
- Rome's mangy Christmas tree to be carved up into souvenirs
- Shiffrin trails Austria's Schild after 1st run of WC slalom
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- South Africa's leader gives into pressure on scandal probe
- Anticorruption protest in Panama draws thousands
- Senator releases text of interview with Fusion GPS official
- Ecuador seeking possible mediation in Assange case
- Sterling K Brown: Award-winning actor and devoted family man
- The Latest: UN chief welcomes progress to ease Korea tension
- Iran firm says there may be survivors from tanker crash
- Winning 8 times in a year? Optimism high at start of year
- Judge ends court order in voting rights case against GOP
- Prosecution: English soccer coach persistently abused boys
- The Latest: APNewsBreak: Sutton to be Cordray running mate
- Israeli seriously wounded in West Bank shooting attack
- The Latest: The CES tech show again has dearth of women
- British champ Sunderland out of Dakar Rally due to back pain
- Lawyer says famous Chinese comedian denies NY gun, drug rap
- Tactics, events that defined Joe Arpaio's career as sheriff
- Trump orders more mental health care options for veterans
- Greek govt presents new creditor-demanded reform package
- Makita guaranteed $3.8 million in 2-year deal with Padres
- G Zach LaVine to make Bulls debut Saturday vs. Pistons
- French president offers Chinese leader Xi special gift horse
- Penn State settles suit over alleged Sandusky abuse in 2007
- APNewsBreak: Cordray, Sutton to merge Ohio governor bids
- Tevez returns to Boca Juniors for South American glory
- Police say they've cracked rape case columnist deemed hoax
- Toyota adds 601,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recalls
- The Latest: 2nd arrest in robbery that left deputy dead
- US Supreme Court won't hear prairie dog protections lawsuit
- Exiled royal Pahlavi sees chance to end the Islamic Republic
- San Francisco mayor's race draws big names, crowded field
- Book Review: 'Operator Down' is page-turning thriller
- Kansas City airport gets first nonstop transatlantic flight
- NY state offers help to Salvadorans facing deportation
- The Latest: Trump's tone on immigration deal pleases Schumer
- Royal fiancee Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts
- ESPN gets strong ratings for college football semis
- Jonathan Gonzalez to play for Mexico instead of US
- Mexico City judge frees actor suspected in model's murder
- Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 1-7
- NBC's drama 'Rise' gives rise to high school theater grants
- President Winfrey? No way, says Trump: "I'll beat Oprah"
- Nigeria commission sets date for 2019 presidential election
- Discovery Communications to move global HQ to New York
- Trump faces presidential fitness test amid raised concerns
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Coal CEO blasts federal agency's decision on power grid
- Atletico Madrid cruises into Copa del Rey quarters
- Former White House strategist Steve Bannon steps down from Breitbart News Network after public break with Trump
- Convicted fraudster accused for trying to flee US
- Democrats Booker, Harris join Senate Judiciary Committee
- World Bank predicts solid 3.1 percent global growth in 2018
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Bannon to exit Breitbart News Network after break with Trump
- The Latest: McGowan says Weinstein legal action costing her
- American soccer payer Lichaj gets dog despite no hat trick
- Target and Kodak rise while Big 5, Acuity tumble
- The Latest: US says little progress in solving Cuba mystery
- Argentina to play Spain, Italy in March in World Cup buildup
- Ex-Idaho lawmaker facing sex-abuse inquiry kills himself
- Slack down? You might get some work done!
- Duke Energy agrees to pay $84K penalty for coal ash leaks
- How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday
- Neo-Nazi leader gets 5 years for having explosive material
- Elliott takes Chevy Camaro for 1st NASCAR Cup laps at Texas
- Monaco wins 2-1 at Nice to reach League Cup semifinals
- Trump endorses return of earmarks as House GOP weighs change
- Doctor charged with having wife killed to protect drug ring
- Man City grabs 2-1 lead vs Bristol City in League Cup semis
- Embattled Peruvian president names 'reconciliation cabinet'
- Business Highlights
- Soccer lawmaker says issue with 'overzealous' video referees
- Trump administration OKs $130M missile defense sale to Japan
- Column: Rahm just as determined in classroom as on course
- California storm: Cars swept away, body pinned against home
- England prop Marler banned 6 weeks, missing 2 6N games
- If Winfrey runs, CBS News faces potential conflict
- R&B singer-songwriter Denise LaSalle dies in Tennessee
- Catherine Deneuve, others defend men's 'right' to seduce
- Domino's Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle to leave in June
- Trump orders rules for revealing US citizens in spy reports
- Wales flanker Lydiate out of 6N and season after bicep hurt
- Ex-Texas officer gets 10-year term for teen's shooting death
- Senior US official meets UN Security Council and UN chief
- Bills GM keeping options open in deciding QB Taylor's future
- Trump administration says it won't allow oil drilling off the coast of Florida, bowing to pressure from governor
- Microsoft stops fixing security flaw on PCs with AMD chips
- Rose McGowan: Weinstein legal action costing her house
- Source: New Toyota-Mazda factory to be built in Alabama
- Teen pleads no contest to conspiracy charge in school threat
- Trump administration says no oil drilling off Florida coast
- Russia hopes for Geneva talks on Syria ahead of Sochi talks
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- Judges: North Carolina must redraw GOP's gerrymandered map
- Review: Liam Neeson rides again in 'The Commuter'
- AP NewsAlert
- Lawmakers demand probe into Intel CEO's stock sales
- Massive airport delays put federal rule in focus
- Deadly 'debris flows' carved destructive California slides
- Women players to be paid for test matches under new deal
- UN official condemns Congo's violent repression of protests
- Taiwan headline news
- Bundy insists US can't own land, no matter who's president
- South Korea's leader vows to push for more talks with North to resolve nuclear standoff following Olympic cooperation
- The Latest: 8 qualify for San Francisco mayor's race in June
- S. Korea's Moon wants more talks to resolve North nuke issue
- South Korea's president says he's willing to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un if success of the summit is guaranteed
- The Latest: South Korea's Moon willing to meet North's Kim
- Q&A: As Olympics approach, things to know about Pyeongchang
- Arkansas GOP Rep. Womack tapped to lead Budget panel
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Snow falls on Taiwan's Yushan
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Reports: AT&T drops plan to sell Huawei smartphone in US
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Capitals beat Canucks to win NHL-best 10th in a row at home
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Capitals beat Canucks 3-1 for 5th straight win
- Tai Tzu-ying beats Zhang Beiwen in 2018 India Badminton Premier League
- US House of Representatives passes Taiwan Travel Act
- Maye's huge night helps No. 20 UNC top Boston College 96-66
- Man arrested after chase now charged with killing his mother
- Ellington scores winning basket as Heat beat Raptors 90-89
- Taiwan talents to take part in LA Art Show
- LA Galaxy sign former USMNT midfielder Perry Kitchen
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Australia experiences 3rd hottest year on record in 2017
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Church: Guam archbishop faces new sexual assault allegation
- McCollum, Trail Blazers beat Thunder 117-106
- National Hockey League
- Ellington lifts Heat to 90-89 win at Raptors
- Tyler Johnson has 3 goals, Lightning beat Hurricanes 5-4
- Magnitude 7.6 quake hits in Caribbean north of Honduras
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Amendment to Labor Standards Act passed after an overnight session
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Arvidsson powers Predators past Oilers 2-1
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Cold front claims 54 victims across Taiwan
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Los Angeles Angels sign veteran backup catcher Rene Rivera
- US judge temporarily blocks President Trump's decision to end program protecting young immigrants from deportation
- Top-seeded Sock beaten in ASB Classic 2nd round
- Mavericks beat Magic 114-99, stop 3-game slide
- Hamilton's overtime goal lifts Calgary past Minnesota 3-2
- 100,000 flu cases and 1 death as outbreak worsens in Taiwan
- Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program
- Through Tuesday, January 9, 2018
- Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says tsunami advisories canceled for magnitude7.6 quake in Caribbean
- Streep says 'We can get through this moment' at NBR Awards
- Arrested Reuters journalists appear at Myanmar court hearing
- Arpaio's decision to run shakes up Senate race in Arizona
- Today in History
- US decision would hit families' pocketbooks in El Salvador
- Sentencing set for Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks
- Judge denies prison transfer request by ex-treasure hunter
- NYC taking steps to divest pension funds of fossil fuels
- Ex-players want T20 cricket to be part of future Olympics
- US jails increasingly setting aside cellblocks for veterans
- Iran firm says there may be survivors from tanker crash
- Trump thinks Oprah won't run, says he'd defeat her anyway
- Trump's checkup comes as chatter about his health lingers
- Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show
- National Basketball Association
- Exiled Iranian prince backs regime change, new coalition
- National Basketball Association
- James Franco's New York Times talk canceled amid allegations
- The Latest: Feds object to judge's immigration ruling
- Lawmakers seek deal on immigration, border security
- Justices take up Ohio plan that targets inactive voters
- 1 forecast says Germany, Norway benefit from Russia absence
- Asian share prices mostly lower as Wall Street rally fades
- First cherry blossoms spotted in New Taipei City
- Maine whale biologist says whale protected her from shark
- Double-doubles by Randle, Ball push Lakers past Kings 99-86
- Djokovic returns from injury layoff with dominating win
- Expanded Conference Glance
- China, Southeast Asia leaders gather for Mekong meeting
- Muguruza, Radwanska advance to Sydney International QFs
- Managing minutes a "pain in the neck" for Popovich, others
- Taiwan to raise fines for parking near bus stops
- Curry's effect on Warriors even more apparent since injury
- Mittelstadt shows Buffalo glimpse of future at world juniors
- Dem senators' report warns of Russian meddling across Europe
- Taiwanese government aims to ban the sale of all petroleum vehicles by 2040
- Column: The North Koreans are coming, and the Russians, too
- Sri Lankan lawmakers exchange blows amid debate
- Son of Chinese ex-Premier Wen Jiabao arrested: reports
- Taiwan passport ranked 32nd ‘most useful’ in the world
- Malaysia to pay firm up to $70 mln if it finds missing plane
- Catalan separatists agree to re-elect fugitive Carles Puigdemont as regional leader later this month
- Victim search expands as California storm, mudslides kill 13
- Patrick Kane has goal, 4 assists as Blackhawks rout Sens 8-2
- Trocheck helps Panthers rally past Blues 7-4
- Connor, Ehlers score 2 goals in Jets' 7-4 win over Sabres
- CES tech show stuffed with gadgets we don't need - or do we?
- Taiwanese YouTuber apologizes for blackface and Nazi uniform
- Catalan separatists agree deal to re-elect Puigdemont
- Premier Lai vows to turn Taiwan into ‘intelligent country’
- Libyan navy says some 100 migrants believed missing at sea
- French president says China will buy 184 Airbus jets
- Israel clamps down on West Bank after Israeli man killed
- Malaysia International Film Festival, Golden Global nominees announced
- 'Air bridge' for tourists resumes in snowbound Swiss town
- Swedish police investigate slaying of 4 family members
- Syrian troops approaching rebel-held air base in the north
- Taiwan ex-president wins NT$1.8 million in lawsuit against political commentator
- Bald cypress trees beside Lipi Lake in Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan turn russet-red
- A Tunisian synagogue set on fire by Molotov cocktails
- Legal advisor says EU fisheries deal with Morocco invalid
- Security forces open fire on Yemen detainees, wounding 12
- Leopards kill at least 3 children in rural India
- Taiwan postman travels 250 km to deliver mail in Hehuanshan even in snow
- Norwegian leader in the 1970s, 1980s dies
- Working muscles grown from skin stem cells in lab
- Pakistani mob angered by rape, murder of girl attacks police
- French women rights activists denounce Deneuve's open letter
- Streamer CJayride in hot water again for five-way Jacuzzi video
- Look at past inter-Korean summits during era of detente
- Top seed Sock bows out as ASB Classic
- Cyprus: small business loans helped economy from crisis
- Autos overshadow the small gadgets at CES tech show in Vegas
- Russia to warm up for World Cup against Austria, Turkey
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Taiwan Traditional Theatre Festival to kick off in March
- Greece: austerity protesters reach prime minister's office
- Edmunds highlights top car tech trends from CES 2018
- French tycoon faces extradition from UK over fraud claims
- Israel cancels second missile defense test in a month
- Berkshire Hathaway expands board; Buffett, Munger keep seats
- China suspends firefighting efforts after tanker explosion
- Taiwan Sky Sword II missiles to challenge China’s Sukhoi Su-35 jets
- Taiwan President Tsai calls for cooperation to ensure peace, stability in Asia-Pacific
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Taiwan elementary school starts a new multipurpose community center
- Saudi prince who criticized arrest of relatives is sacked
- Taiwan vice president cancels trip to Honduras inauguration
- White remains the top color choice for cars worldwide in 2017: PPG
- Czech government backs taxation of church restitution
- Sears raises $100M in new financing, eyes $200M in cost cuts
- Davos forum organizers: Trump visit to give US 'perspective'
- Taiwan seeks Canada backing for inclusion in CPTPP entry talks
- Teacher handcuffed, removed from school board meeting
- Wisconsin school district settles transgender student's suit
- Illinois girl charged in mom's slaying to get mental review
- The Vatican is taking over a Catholic movement in Peru whose founder was accused of sexual, psychological abuse.
- 'Fire and Fury' sales top 29,000 in first weekend
- Resident found outside nursing home dies of hypothermia
- Police officer cleared of any criminal liability in shooting
- Trump lawyer sues BuzzFeed for publishing Russia dossier
- New US ambassador to Netherlands grilled over 2015 comments
- The Vatican is taking over a Catholic movement in Peru whose founder was accused of sexual, psychological abuse.
- The Latest: California storm, mudslides death toll at 15
- Vatican takes over Peru-based movement on eve of pope's trip
- Pack of wolves in Romania filmed by surveillance camera
- South Carolina soldier dies in Iraq
- Global Forecast-Asia
- BuzzFeed editor 'proud' to have published Trump dossier
- Landowners fight effort to take land for Foxconn
- Radiology lab loses medical records of about 9,400 people
- Pence to lead US delegation to Olympics
- Iran halts death penalty for minor drug crimes
- Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee lead iHeartRadio noms with 7 each
- Switzerland: 83-year-old kills wife in hospital, then self
- The Latest: Threats prompt lockdown after teacher handcuffed
- The Latest: White House blasts ruling on immigrants program
- Myanmar: Soldiers, villagers killed Rohingya in mass grave
- Britain presses Germany for EU financial services deal
- Poland's lawmakers debate proposed changes to abortion law
- Baby sloth ready for visitors at Pittsburgh National Aviary
- Egypt's inflation drops as economic reforms take effect
- Students charged with bringing pot-laced candy to school
- Deer crashes into window at North Dakota health care center
- Cease-fire with Colombia rebels expires as talks continue
- Romania: PM's decision on police chief exposes govt tensions
- Ohio imposes strict rule on workers' back surgery, opioids
- Jimmy Buffett sails to aid of regatta on storm-hit St. Barts
- Markets Right Now: Tech, health care lead US stocks lower
- Colombia's president says new rebel attacks have prompted him to recall his chief negotiator to peace talks with rebels
- Rapper G-Eazy joins criticism of H&M, cancels partnership
- Ahmed Shehzad recalled for T20 series against New Zealand
- Death toll in Madagascar cyclone rises to 33 as 22 missing
- Paraguay city closes shop selling alleged transgender dolls
- National Basketball Association
- Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, SZA to perform at Grammys
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Worries about rising rates halt rally for stocks
- Pakistan reporter says he escaped kidnapping attempt
- Iranian FM in Russia for talks on nuclear deal, Syria
- Ex-death row inmate arrested on prostitution-related charges
- Dog meet dog: American Kennel Club adds 2 breeds to roster
- Ethiopia's lawmakers approve ban on foreign adoptions
- Man on city bus stabs passenger in the face with screwdriver
- Bass Pro CEO challenges ex-Cabela's execs: Help the workers
- Lebanese prosecutor questions suspected killer of UK woman
- Charles Dutoit steps down early at Royal Philharmonic
- Trump lashes out at Feinstein for releasing transcript
- The Latest: Toyota-Mazda announcement coming today
- Rooms with 'good bones': Edith Wharton's design legacy
- Homegrown: Road to Olympics began in Red Gerard's backyard
- Woman working on appeal in Rwanda genocide case
- Cold snap exposes cracks in upkeep of timeworn schools
- Q&A: As Olympics approach, things to know about Pyeongchang
- AP NewsAlert
- Russia urges Turkey to help stop rebel raids in Syria
- Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to Grammy winning reggae
- Maine's 'Deputy of the Year' accused of abusing girls fired
- The Latest: Justices could uphold Ohio voter purge effort
- Trump tells South Korean president US open to talks with North Korea at 'appropriate time,' under 'right circumstances'
- Issa will not seek re-election after serving ninth term
- Trump open to US-NKorea talks 'under right circumstances'
- The Latest: Rail service resumes from snowbound Swiss town
- Diet Coke gets new look and flavors amid sinking sales
- Power outage said to hit Sudan during president's speech
- Byrd back in big leagues and thrilled to be at Sony Open
- German politician urges concentration camp visits for all
- Connecticut city's elected body eliminates gender pronouns
- Fed projects $80.2 billion payment to Treasury for 2017
- New York City sues 5 major oil companies, claiming they contributed to global warming
- The Latest: NYC sues oil companies over climate change
- No wedding, no Crown: What's a royal obsessive to do?
- Business on ice: Deep freeze, snow hurt small companies
- Florida wants to remove virus-excreting wild monkeys
- States to US: Pass along utilities' tax savings to customers
- Rights activist arrested in Russian province of Chechnya
- Longtime Associated Press executive James Donna dies at 71
- BWI Marshall Airport announces nonstop flights to Iceland
- Airline stocks rally on upbeat outlook from American, United
- Drunken Russian man commandeers armored vehicle, crashes it
- Willie Nelson cancels shows after leaving a concert early
- Trump says administration taking look at current libel laws
- Michael Douglas pre-emptively denies sexual misconduct
- UN chief heading to Colombia this weekend to support peace
- UN aid reaches displaced Syrians via cross-border crane drop
- Lawyer for Minnesota center Lynch to respond to allegations
- Jewish community shuns Austria's new far-right ministers
- Less than meets eye: Bonuses, not raises, from US tax cuts
- The Latest: $5,000 freezer makes ice _ out of alcohol
- Paul Haggis resigns as chair of Haiti charity he founded
- Fatal Kansas swatting call suspect accused of Canadian call
- AP sources: Trump expected this week to extend relief from economic sanctions to Iran as part of nuclear deal
- Peterhansel extends lead in Dakar Rally, Loeb out
- AP sources: Trump to extend sanctions relief for Iran
- African elephant, hippo, rhino populations shrink in wartime
- US resisting Feb. 2 deadline for bond hearings for Iraqis
- Review: 'Just Between Us' is terrific thriller
- LA Galaxy reach deal with new goalkeeper David Bingham
- Serena Williams says she had health scare after baby's birth
- Iran arrests dozens for 'terrorist' acts linked to protests
- Nevada immigration advocates condemn Trump on El Salvador
- New study finds male dominance in Hollywood unchanged
- Dems say Trump action on Florida drilling guided by politics
- Las Vegas hotels bet on technology to attract, dazzle guests
- New layoffs at Indiana Carrier factory year after Trump deal
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Trump welcomes Norway's prime minister to White House
- Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin to settle divorce privately
- England to play Nigeria, Costa Rica in World Cup warm-ups
- 5 Mexican states get US 'do not travel' warning
- Yemeni official: Saudi-led airstrike on market kills 11
- GOP vows to fight ruling on North Carolina House districts
- Trial: Accused soccer coach held power over aspiring players
- Yankees expand protective netting past dugouts
- Honduras next in line for US decision on protected migrants
- Boston museum to protect art with pest-sniffing dog
- Senate commerce leader confronts Apple about iPhone slowdown
- Armed robbers raid Ritz Hotel in Paris, make off with goods
- Host Korea seeks an Olympic sliding breakthrough in skeleton
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Germany, again, will be the team to catch in Olympic luge
- Media reports say a Polish airplane on a domestic flight crash-landed at a Warsaw airport when its front wheel gave way.
- Cavs' Thomas fined $20K for clothesline on T'Wolves' Wiggins
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- A sample of companies planning bonuses in wake of tax cuts
- Holiday decor to park chalet? Capitol tree heads to Montana
- A spokesman for Warsaw's Chopin airport says a propeller plane made a safe emergency landing there
- Dolly Parton removes 'Dixie' from Stampede dinner show
- The Latest: Trump says US-Norway ties 'robust'
- Greece seizes ship for allegedly taking explosives to Libya
- Charge: Man stole personal data, recorded minors having sex
- Hunou scores 2 late goals to put Rennes in League Cup SFs
- Trump says it 'seems unlikely' he'll give an interview in Mueller investigation, says, 'I'll see what happens'
- Plane on domestic flight makes emergency landing in Poland
- Celtics, 76ers meet in London as NBA plays again in England
- Among Obama's foreign gifts: Cigars and rum from Raul Castro
- The Latest: Trump says interview with Mueller 'unlikely'
- Injured Steelers LB Ryan Shazier attends practice
- Conservationists line up against ending wolf management
- Behind the smart gadgets, Amazon and Google are waging war
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Got batteries? Outage stalls giant tech show in Las Vegas
- Rapper with song 'Sell Drugsz' gets prison for selling drugs
- League-leading Lightning get 4 All-Stars as they play host
- Marlins host Cubs on March 29 in major league opener
- Leganes advances to Copa del Rey quarterfinals for 1st time
- Police looking for skier pulled by car, falling in video
- Trump lender gets waiver from punishment after conviction
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Signet and Domino's skid while Intuitive Surgical rises
- Indictment returned in pipe bomb attack on NYC subway
- Canada launches trade complaint against US over duties
- How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday
- Judges rule Pennsylvania can keep congressional map
- Arizona man turned camera on injustices of Native Americans
- Heat's Johnson, Raptors' Ibaka suspended 1 game for fight
- Arsenal, Chelsea in sterile stalemate in League Cup semis
- Poland's media regulator lifts fine on US-owned broadcaster
- BC-US--Index, US
- Candidate in Italian election reverses stance on euro exit
- Business Highlights
- Trump reviews his own meeting; gives a big thumbs up
- The Latest: Arpaio notes similarities between him, Trump
- Italy: Modigliani art exhibit found to be full of fakes
- Leganes reaches Copa del Rey quarterfinals after 89 years
- Senators' Bobby Ryan out with another hand injury
- Colorado lawmakers pledge zero tolerance of harassment
- Mediterranean leaders say EU citizens should have their say
- Mexico's domestic security chief steps down after 5 years
- Trump signs bill to improve opioid screening technology
- New Toyota-Mazda plant will bring 4,000 jobs to Alabama
- Unidentified for decades, Texas soldier receives final rites
- Washington Post suspends reporter for inappropriate conduct
- China protests Australia criticism of Chinese aid in Pacific
- Boone Logan, Brewers finalize $2.5 million, 1-year contract
- Former US missionary gets 40 years for child sexual abuse
- Brown's final budget plan proposes $132 billion in spending
- The Latest: Bundy says sheriff has land authority, not feds
- Officials: Utah hepatitis A outbreak spread from San Diego
- Blackhawks acquire Anthony Duclair from Coyotes
- England refrains from major changes for New Zealand tests
- Ex-transportation chief to lead probe into JFK flight fiasco
- Most coastal governors oppose Trump offshore drilling plan
- Maryland's GOP governor commits to US Climate Alliance
- French digital boss pushes tech giants to pay more taxes
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- UN welcomes Korea talks which can build confidence and trust
- 10 Things to Know for Thursday
- Alabama offered $379 million in incentives for Toyota-Mazda
- Video shows Arkansas teen firing at cops before being shot
- Canada not pulling its Cuba diplomats over mystery illnesses
- NFL Playoff Glance
- NFL Playoff Glance
- Hospital says Scalise follow-up surgery 'went well'
- Timberwolves' Jeff Teague returns after missing 7 games
- Taiwan headline news
- Trump transition presses GSA in email ownership dispute
- WWE wants UFC star Rousey to jump from octagon to ring
- Bucks F Jabari Parker on target for mid-February return
- The Latest: Appeal on tap in Pennsylvania redistricting case
- Residents didn't heed voluntary evacuation before mudslide
- Gruff Alaska lawmaker now in charge of civility in US House
- Taiwanese band Mayday to rock Nippon Budokan in May
- US Marshals return escaped psychiatric patient to Hawaii
- Court OKs killing a type of owl to see effect on other owls
- Baseball agent fired after report he placed camera in shower
- Lead detective in San Francisco Zodiac killer case dies
- Court rules in favor of Trump over fate of consumer watchdog
- Tamsui sees record low temperature of 7.5 degrees
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- NYC halts $9.6M incentive package to move Aetna to city
- Rubio, Jazz drop turnover-plagued Wizards 107-104
- Police search for possible shooter at California college
- China's modern Silk Road hits political, financial hurdles
- Taiwanese pet owners warned to keep animals warm or face NT$15,000 fine
- Ring selling fake hi-end brand products busted in Taichung
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan generates record-breaking tax revenues in 2017
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Giannis, Bucks wear down lowly Magic in 110-103 win
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Cameron White returns to Australia ODI team for England
- Markkanen, Dunn help Bulls outlast Knicks 122-119 in 2 OTs
- Watson, Mertens, Tsurenko through to Hobart semifinals
- Tom Pyatt breaks late tie, Senators beat Maple Leads 4-3
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Canada's Kingsbury sets moguls record with win
- National Hockey League
- Ryan Suter, Devan Dubnyk lead Wild past Blackhawks, 2-1
- Michelin star boosts chef at outdoor Thai kitchen to stardom
- Paul's season-high 37 leads Rockets over Blazers 121-112
- Ryan Suter, Devan Dubnyk help Wild beat Blackhawks 2-1
- Toyota-Mazda plant: Alabama bids to become a major auto hub
- Horse stabled at Belmont Park positive for equine herpes
- Through Wednesday, January 10, 2018
- Alabama offered $379 million in incentives for Toyota-Mazda
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states
- Photo of the Day: Snow on Southern Cross-Island Highway
- Kevin Durant becomes 44th player to join 20,000 point club
- Pakistani father of slain girl blames police for slow action
- Today in History
- Doctor charged in radio host wife's slaying due in court
- LL Bean announces charitable giving for 2017
- Findings due of school's handling of sexual misconduct
- Gang that attempted to extort half a million from a Taiwan health spa arrested
- Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke
- Burned by book, Trump takes issue with nation's libel laws
- Lawmakers renew immigration effort as a shutdown looms
- Iranian media: 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Iran
- Most coastal governors oppose Trump offshore drilling plan
- Coal executive's 'wish list' finds success under Trump
- Another GOP governor seeks exclusion from drilling proposal
- Trump: 'Unlikely' he'd submit to a Russia probe interview
- Trump group says memo supports its argument over emails
- Pakistan reporter says he escaped kidnapping attempt
- Evans, Gasol lead Grizzlies over Pelicans 105-102
- Indonesian prosecutors want death for 8 Taiwanese drug suspects
- Taiwan ranks 4th in WBSC Baseball World Rankings
- 2018 outstanding migrant worker award open for submission
- India airline fires 2 pilots after reported fight in cockpit
- Schroder, Hawks beat Nuggets 110-97 to end 10-game road skid
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taichung Metro Blue Line plans for extension to other Central Taiwan cities
- Chinese authorities demolish well-known evangelical church
- Australian Open seedings list
- Lou Williams scores career-high 50, Clippers beat Warriors
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard to play in Taiwan Open 2018
- Markkanen, Dunn help Bulls outlast Knicks 122-119 in 2 OTs
- Nadal, Federer seeded 1st and 2nd for Australian Open
- China to invest billions of dollars in ally Cambodia
- China's new Silk Road hits political, financial hurdles
- N Korea: Popularity of 'Fire and Fury' foretells Trump's end
- India's economy to grow by 7.3 percent in 2018, World Bank says India has huge potential
- 33-year-old US tourist dies hiking in Australia Outback heat
- 50-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 33rd season
- ‘NSO At the Movies - NSO x Blue Cinema’ concert to be performed in Tainan, Taiwan
- Amazon looks to build on 1st season of NFL streaming
- Residents didn't heed voluntary evacuation before mudslide
- Montecito residents who dodged fire struggle following storm
- Gruff Alaska lawmaker now in charge of civility in US House
- Guam's governor fooled by Russian comedians via phone call
- Young college try: Boeser, Keller impress as NHL rookies
- Hundreds search for victims of California mudslide
- US Geological Survey says three magnitude 5 earthquakes strike border between Iran and Iraq, rattling Baghdad
- 10 surprising things you didn't know about the Philippines
- Asian shares mixed after Wall Street rally fizzles
- The Latest: 3 quakes magnitude 5 hit Iran-Iraq border area
- Tainan man electrocuted in shower due to faulty wiring
- China: Report buying of US debt might stop is 'fake news'
- Ferrer, del Potro to meet in ASB Classic semifinal
- Taiwan Go champion Hsieh Yimin returns from Japan for award
- Barnes, Ferrell lead Mavericks past Hornets 115-111
- Zambia to vaccinate 1 million against cholera amid outbreak
- Drummond's double-double leads Pistons past Nets 114-80
- Hyundai Motor invests in Southeast Asian ride-sharing Grab
- Miami's short bench comes up big in 114-106 win over Pacers
- Industrial strikes in Germany as new wage talks get underway
- Butler scores 26 to lead Timberwolves past Thunder 104-88
- China warns Trump ahead of possible trade decision
- S. Korean actor Jung Hae In holds his first overseas fan meeting in Taipei
- Final day of talks on possible German government coalition
- Microsoft to recruit 200 people for a new AI R&D center in Taiwan
- Marriott apologies after listing Taiwan, Tibet as countries
- Police hunt for jewels, thieves after Ritz robbery in Paris
- China criticizes US for blocking MoneyGram acquisition
- Prominent German politician injured in car accident
- Eight international hotel chains to enter Taiwan market
- Official data show that the German economy accelerated last year, grew by 2.2 percent
- Kerber advances to Sydney International semifinals
- German economy grows by a robust 2.2 percent in 2017
- YouTube limits Logan Paul vlog due to apparent suicide post
- The future of esports arrives with Overwatch League launch
- Catalan separatists in court arguing for their release
- Photography exhibition at Shueili Visitor Center presents Taiwan’s beautiful scenery
- Federer, Djokovic drawn in same half for Australian Open
- The Latest: Some jewels found after Paris Ritz heist
- Huawei wins China patent lawsuit against rival Samsung
- Women's group asks Philippine leader to keep abuse statue
- Referendum about Taiwan Independence or unification should be allowed: poll
- New Taipei City releases Year of the Dog couplets
- Syrian insurgents in counteroffensive in northwestern area
- Vietnam prosecutors seek jail terms for former oil execs
- AWS joins New Taipei City's initiative to nurture entrepreneurship
- Group: Israel OKs more construction in West Bank settlements
- Bayern wants reluctant Jupp Heynckes to stay longer as coach
- UK rejects request for diplomatic immunity for Assange
- Study shows half a million UK jobs at risk in no-deal Brexit
- Switzerland to host Japan in June in World Cup warmup
- EU backs under-fire Iran nuclear pact at Brussels talks
- MOFA thanks US House for passing two bills supporting Taiwan
- Taxi driver sentenced to 7 years, 4 months for raping Korean woman
- China angered by US House for passing Taiwan Travel Act
- Family of arrested Chechen activist comes under pressure
- Plot twist: Opera 'Carmen' altered in anti-violence protest
- Tattoos lead Thai police to arrest Japanese crime boss
- Barcelona signs Colombia defender Yerry Mina
- Trial for serial killer opens in Russia's Siberia
- Hungary's president sets parliamentary elections for April 8
- EU presidency calls for better relations with Turkey
- Ranieri's defensive tactics bring success to Nantes
- Egyptian prosecutor orders probe into New York Times' report
- Russia dismisses Democratic Senate report as unfounded
- Boston's early results show small benefit from body cameras
- Taiwan’s smart scrabble-playing robot steals the show at CES in Las Vegas
- Zeman favorite to win 2nd term in Czech presidential vote
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Bulgaria to make moves to get closer to eurozone
- Major shift as Trump opens way for Medicaid work requirement
- Kenya Airways to begin 1st direct flights to United States
- Firefighting efforts resume on burning tanker off China
- Say Cheese! Young chefs spar in grilled cheese challenge
- Afghan president frees 75 prisoners loyal to former warlord
- England beats Cricket Australia XI by 5 wickets in warmup
- French groups sue Samsung amid alleged labor abuse
- New Jersey man admits $185K Social Security theft
- Amtrak overhead wire problems delay Penn Station trains
- Relatives of Taiwan rights activist seek to visit him after China prison move
- Women's downhill training in Austria canceled after rain
- The Latest: Former Catalan speaker opts against reprise
- Study: Warming puts millions more at risk from river floods
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Court overturns verdict against Luxembourg tax whistleblower
- Loss of sponsor could close Ohio e-school of 12K students
- Cindy Crawford recreates iconic Super Bowl ad 26 years later
- Finnish court acquits duo's gay bar stunt on Russian plot
- Delta tops expectations all around
- Over 100 Latin American artworks donated to NY museums
- Denmark, Greenland sign deal to clean up US military waste
- EU adviser: gay couple in Romania should get equal treatment
- European Central Bank officials cautious despite recovery
- French court to rule on firings based on too-long beards
- Taipei included by the Guardian in ‘where to go in 2018’ hotlist
- Lufthansa plane makes safe emergency landing in Poland
- Kuwait's imprisoned activists end hunger strike
- Queen's bra-fitter says book cost company royal warrant
- Teacher accused of telling black student he might be lynched
- Farage says he might support new EU membership referendum
- Missouri Gov. Greitens acknowledges affair, denies blackmail
- Without Coutinho, Klopp's Liverpool looks to bring down City
- Jeter imprint acquires book by Comfort Cases founder
- Poverty, segregation persist in US schools, report says
- Walmart to raise starting hourly wage to $11, expand parental leave benefits, and issue bonuses of $1,000
- Tom Luken, Democratic power player in Cincinnati, dies at 92
- Walmart raises starting wages , handing out $1K bonuses
- US refuses visa for Serbia's army chief of staff
- Tourists relieved as access to snowbound Swiss town returns
- Global Forecast-Asia
- German TV apologizes over age error in refugee romance film
- US producer prices slipped 0.1 percent in December as food, services costs fall
- Pope to meet with victims of Chile's dictatorship on trip
- Trump targets surveillance program in tweet
- Arrests, clashes as protests over prices persist in Tunisia
- Macedonian lawmakers pass law making Albanian 2nd language
- US producer prices slip 0.1 pct. on cheaper food, services
- Majority of Egypt's lawmakers want president to run again
- Theaux fastest in practice for longest World Cup downhill
- US Army howitzer shipment halted by German police
- After 2017 breakthrough, 2018 is when Brexit gets tough
- US: American soldier wounded in Afghan attack
- Attorney general's team to review Obama-era Hezbollah probes
- EU presidency vows to seek compromise in fight with Poland
- US cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- Cosby references #MeToo movement after meal in Philadelphia
- Motorhead guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke dies at 67
- The Latest: Missouri governor's wife: 'a loving marriage'
- Outage prompts effort to hike Atlanta airport's backup power
- Olivia Munn isn't worried about hosting after speaking out
- Mubarak's security boss wins appeal against graft conviction
- S. Korea considers trading ban and digital currencies tumble
- The Latest: Austria official: Migrant remark not provocative
- The Latest: Mudslides began before phone alerts were sent
- Ethiopia top opposition figure gets prison time for contempt
- Markets Right Now: Homebuilders, airlines climb higher
- Spain saw record number of visitors in 2017 despite scares
- German federal court overturns 'Sharia police' acquittals
- Beach blades! Maine teen glides over frozen sand, surf
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Average 30-year mortgage rates rise to 3.99 percent
- Chaplin to Oprah: California's Montecito is a star haven
- Russian military shows drones it says came from Syria raid
- Poland's lawmakers approve controversial electoral law
- Arraignment planned in NYC subway pipe bomb attack
- US stocks brush off first wobble of the year to climb again
- Disappeared nephew of Yemen's Saleh resurfaces in the south
- How to leverage great credit without borrowing a dime
- German police arrest 8 members of suspected pedophile gang
- Virus cause of more than 170 dolphin deaths in Brazil
- British bobsledder suffers a stroke, to miss Winter Olympics
- UK leader vows Brexit won't weaken environmental standards
- Wierer wins biathlon WCup, Crawford claims first podium
- Coquelin leaves Arsenal after 10 years, joins Valencia
- 4th immigrant teen in custody says US preventing abortion
- Turkish high court rules to release 2 prominent journalists
- Plane nearly lands on occupied runway in San Francisco
- Braves release 3B Garcia so he can play in South Korea
- Standoff with barricaded suspect ends, man in custody
- Santa Barbara County now says number of missing after mudslides is 8 and early report of 48 was due to clerical error
- Macedonia sees hope for end to name dispute with Greece
- Ecuador says it has granted nationality to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who's living in its London embassy
- Raiders vs Seahawks in 1st NFL game at new Tottenham stadium
- Puerto Rico to probe report power parts were overlooked
- US diplomat visits Trump's ancestral home in Germany
- The Latest: House rejects limits on surveillance program
- Venezuela says 4 dead, 28 missing as boat sinks en route to Curacao
- Palestinians: 2 teens killed in clashes with Israeli army
- Ohio GOP Congressman Jim Renacci joins US Senate race
- Macron condemns dairy giant Lactalis over tainted baby food
- Fragment of flag from Nelson's HMS Victory up for auction
- Mellencamp son Speck gets probation after Indiana arrest
- Venezuela: 4 dead, 28 missing as boat sinks in Caribbean
- UN chief touts positive economic contributions of migrants
- More claim sexual inappropriateness against James Franco
- The Latest: Missouri Democrats urge governor extortion probe
- Grace, Koepka share 1st-round lead at SA Open
- Outdoor center warns skiers of dive-bombing owl
- First female duo to head a London theater departs Donmar
- Guantanamo prisoners challenge no-release policy under Trump
- Review: With Hugh Grant, 'Paddington 2' is simply wonderful
- Democratic lawmakers want to subpoena Trump Organization
- Critics' Choice Awards continue Hollywood's self-celebration
- Mass funeral held for victims of Nigeria land tensions
- New York woman gets prison in boss-poisoning death
- Court: Yes, there is doctor-patient confidentiality
- 3 teens to be evaluated again in case of fatal rock-throwing
- Yemen's Houthis say they fired ballistic missile at Saudi
- Confederate toppling case: Prosecutor plans to drop felonies
- Man arrested during GOP convention sues city, police
- Christian Pulisic wins US Player of Year award at age 19
- Oklahoma jury: Woman guilty in daughter's crucifix death
- German official denies notion Saxony no-go area for migrants
- World GS silver medalist Leitinger injured, misses Olympics
- Ricky Martin has married Jwan Yosef
- Stevie Wonder wows crowd on 'smart' piano at tech show
- Mexican cartel member pleads guilty to US charges
- Missouri governor facing allegations had fast political rise
- Putin calls Kim Jong Un 'competent and mature' leader
- Brule, Raymond, Roy among ex-NHL vets on Canada Olympic team
- Alleged MS-13 gang members indicted on murder, drug charges
- Feds say Texas failed to properly educate disabled students
- New Mexico hosts AMC's 'Better Call Saul' for another season
- Ford says some Rangers should be parked due to air bag death
- Groups record voting rights abuses against Native Americans
- Federal prison sentences for 9 in drug-trafficking operation
- Sydney International Results
- Trial: Ex-soccer coach accused of abuse when Man City scout
- WTA Hobart International Results
- Boston museum re-ups $10M reward for return of art
- ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results
- French counterterrorism inquiry launched into prison attack
- Gucci owner Kering to spin off majority stake in Puma
- Six more women accuse conductor Charles Dutoit of sexual assault, including one rape
- The Latest: Pelosi scorns 'five white guys' on immigration
- AP: 6 more women accuse maestro Dutoit, including 1 rape
- Auto efficiency makes gains, but falls short of targets
- Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele among Directors Guild nominees
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Sen. Flake aide: Bipartisan group on immigration has reached agreement; next step is seeking White House reaction.
- Russia, US hold talks about nuclear pact, Putin says
- Overlooked albums of 2017: Tinariwen, Lydia Loveless
- Man who claimed to be 'scared straight' cop pleads guilty
- Son denies molest allegations against director Zeffirelli
- Who needs gold? Alpine ski star Hirscher insists he doesn't
- Israeli leader Netanyahu stumps acclaimed mentalist
- Fund manager Q&A: What to expect from muni bonds in 2018
- Furies' Jessica Platt CWHL's 1st openly transgender player
- A lofty proposal: 'Marry Me' etched in snow, seen from above
- Israeli leader Netanyahu stumps acclaimed mentalist
- Wisconsin school apologizes for slavery homework assignment
- Florida House: Hand over records from Emeril's show now
- December US budget deficit shrinks to $23.2 billion
- IRS rolls out new income tax withholding guidelines
- AP: Famed conductor faces 6 new sex claims, including 1 rape
- Puerto Rico fears post-Hurricane Maria murder surge, with 32 slain so far in 2018.
- Looks out Eagles, Falcons looked Super Bowl-ready last week
- Charges: Columbia U. exec took kickbacks, gave financial aid
- UN Security Council considers visit to war-torn Afghanistan
- Bjoergen looks to continue dominance in cross country skiing
- Filmmaker revisits David Bowie to document final years
- Puerto Rico fears post-Maria murder surge: 11 days, 32 slain
- Attorney: Government plans to appeal immigration ruling
- It's halftime in the NBA: 10 things to watch from here
- Review: Anderson East shows his enormous talent on 'Encore'
- The Latest: Walmart closing more than 60 Sam's Club stores
- Poland's president: EU institutions led to 'disillusionment'
- Actress Sorvino doesn't want Me Too movement to lose focus
- NBC close to selling out Super Bowl ads
- GOP struggles to woo candidates in states where Trump won
- Bid to oust judge in Stanford swimmer case moves forward
- The Latest: 'Smart' toilet can flush with voice control
- Box of Fidel Castro's cigars sells for almost $27,000
- Colombia negotiator: New cease-fire still not out of reach
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Treasury secretary defends Trump's trip to Davos
- Leggio, Maxwell named as final 2 goalies on US Olympic team
- Six senators say they've reached bipartisan deal protecting young immigrants and bolstering border security
- Ajayi ready to give Eagles a ride on Jay Train vs. Falcons
- Sevilla and Espanyol reach Copa del Rey quarterfinals
- News of activist's detention leads to NYC supporter arrests
- Historian pleads guilty to stealing WWII dog tags
- Text of statement defending Zeffirelli from sex abuse claim
- Titans' Henry looks to build on postseason debut vs Patriots
- Last victim, 6, in Texas church shootings leaves hospital
- US gives $2B to help homeless amid plans to cut housing aid
- The Latest: Farrow signs with HBO, 1st Ld-Writethru
- Poland's lawmakers adopt 2018 budget
- Study blames pot farms for poisoning of endangered owls
- Delta, MoneyGram and DST Systems climb
- Macron tries to sway Trump on Iranian nuclear accord
- Mexico appoint intel chief who couldn't find missing girl
- The Latest: Trump plans to meet with Macron at Davos
- Report: American serving life imprisonment kills himself
- Author Patterson to tell Aaron Hernandez story in TV special
- AP Exclusive: Pope letter details concern over Chile bishop
- How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday
- US says snow-loving lynx no longer need special protection
- The Latest: University found financial aid irregularities
- Uber has used tool to evade police during foreign raids
- Dundon takes over as Hurricanes' owner after sale closes
- Report: Trump suggests positive relationship with NK leader
- The Latest: Pilots: Controllers effectively redirected jet
- 'Teen Mom 2' cast member arrested in meth lab bust
- Authorities identify 17 people killed by California mudslides, say they range in age from 3 to 89
- St. Louis circuit attorney launches investigation to determine if Gov. Eric Greitens committed crimes linked to affair
- US military probes video of possible shots at civilian truck
- The Latest: Boy is last church shooting victim to go home
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- AP sources: Trump, in immigration meeting, asks lawmakers why US should allow people to come from 'shithole countries'
- Sainz wins stage, reduces Peterhansel's lead in Dakar Rally
- Business Highlights
- Thousands honor deceased Mormon leader at viewing
- Trump convenes experts on overhaul of nation's prison system
- Jurors begin deliberations in Quebec oil train disaster
- Storm blew historic building to Canada; Maine wants it back
- Celtics overcome 22-point deficit to beat 76ers in London
- What robot strippers say about sexism, tech and the future
- Democrats want to interview Ivanka Trump in Russia probe
- Kirk takes lead, Spieth takes late tumble at Sony Open
- US Army challenging nickname of NHL's Las Vegas franchise
- Broadway's 'A Bronx Tale' to help Bronx fire victims
- Titans, Jaguar aim to show they're the real deal in AFC
- Stacey wants to add Olympic gold to Clancy family tradition
- Martino: If Gulati backs Carter, he should do so publicly
- FCA to invest $1B in Michigan plant, pay out bonuses
- Scheduling issues hamper NBA's European expansion plans
- Trump-branded condo tower sues for right to erase his name
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Trump accuses FBI agent of 'treason' in newspaper interview
- Death in West Virginia is 21st caused by Takata air bags
- NYC to keep controversial statues but add historical markers
- Brian, Sauerbrunn to miss training camp due to injuries
- Several quakes rattle Myanmar's largest city, no damage seen
- Reaction to Trump's comments on Africa and Haiti
- Taiwan headline news
- 10 Things to Know for Friday
- Fogerty irked 'Proud Mary' film borrows from his song's name
- Group sues over passport marker for sex offenders
- Facing critics, Facebook wants feeds to be more 'meaningful'
- "The Ivory Trap" Film Premieres in Uganda
- Donaldson, Machado, Bryant, Rendon in arbitration hot corner
- Missy Franklin starting new year, new chapter in Georgia
- Hospital CEO apologizes for discharge of patient in gown
- 2 charged with murder in shooting death of Washington deputy
- Sea lion attacks fourth swimmer in San Francisco Bay
- Patricia Hearst pic based on Toobin book canceled
- Facebook names new head of Taiwan and Hong Kong
- The Latest: Alabama incentives for factory top $700 million
- Thousands protest former president's pardon in Peru
- Members of Haitian community react to Trump's comments
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Hurricanes beat Capitals on day sale to Dundon is finalized
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Céline Dion announces 2 concerts in Taiwan this July
- Okposo has goal, assist in Sabres' 3-1 win over Blue Jackets
- Authorities in north Mexico rescue women, seize weapons
- Indian President Kovind opens 4th world conference on Dharma-Dhamma
- Shifting numbers and definitions of 'missing' after mudslide
- James Franco an early winner at Critics' Choice Awards
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Heavy snow strands 430 people overnight on train in Japan
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Flames beat NHL-leading Lightning 5-1 for 5th straight win
- Hurricanes beat Capitals 3-1 on day team sale finalized
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Winners of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards
- Through Thursday, January 11, 2018
- James, struggling Cavs routed again, Raptors romp 133-99
- China's trade growth cools in December
- MECO in Taipei to relocate to Neihu
- Mandarin Airlines to introduce ATR planes ahead of Lunar New Year
- Teacher: Lawsuit over her forcible removal seems likely
- Man who aided hospital patient discharged in gown shocked
- LeBron James, Cavs routed again, Raptors romp 133-99
- Employers can be fined NT$1 million for forcing workers to take leave instead overtime pay
- Taiwan's Top 10 abandoned places
- Healthy Formosan black bear spotted in eastern Taiwan
- Driver survives as car surfs flooded California road
- The real risk of Chinese interference in Taiwan’s local elections
- Chinese university sacks professor over sexual harassment
- After one for the ages, Australian Open now a fitness test
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Funeral set for Philadelphia firefighter killed in collapse
- Some Walmart employees get raises, others to lose their jobs
- GM says it's mass-producing cars without steering wheels
- Police to issue report on response to Newtown shooting
- Australian Open '18: Can Federer-Nadal revive vintage final?
- Women to watch at the Australian Open
- Bill Cosby's next trial will carry weight of #MeToo movement
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Cyberbullying blamed for Australian child model's suicide
- Senator questions protecting Florida from drilling
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- House OKs spy program after conflicting Trump tweets
- Ingram sends Lakers past Spurs to 3rd straight win, 93-81
- Clippers hold off Kings 121-115 after blowing 14-point lead
- Medicaid recipients to get work requirements
- 3 suspected militants shot dead in raid in Bangladesh
- Exhibition at NMTH presents Taiwanese religious landscape
- Official Miss Taiwan calendar to benefit charity
- Missouri governor fighting for political life after affair
- India launches rocket carrying dozens of satellites
- Defending champion Mertens through to Hobart final
- China targets websites mentioning Taiwan as a country
- Japan to provide $3 million to Myanmar for Rohingya return
- Trump: No trip to London because of embassy choice
- Taiwanese delegation of 6 pass off Olympic torch in South Korea
- Africa startled by Trump's sudden and vulgar attention
- Trump's first medical check-up as president set for Friday
- Asian shares rise on Wall St, oil gains; Nikkei dips on yen
- HTC U11 Eyes to be unveiled on Jan. 15
- Trump dismisses Haiti, African countries with vulgarity
- China auto sales shrink in December, end year up 1.4 percent
- Rescuers expand search for survivors of ship fire off China
- Update: Mercury to dip to 5 degrees Celsius in Central Taiwan early Sat.
- Billie Jean King backs calls to rename Margaret Court Arena
- Freeskier Torin Yater-Wallace candid about hardships in film
- Torrential California mudslide takes lives of elderly, young
- Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing
- The case for Keenum: Vikings QB keeps on disproving doubters
- Wild swings occur in numbers of California mudslide missing
- China's December trade with North Korea falls 50 percent
- China rebukes Zara, Delta for calling Taiwan 'country'
- Spieth ends up 6 shots behind for a different reason at Sony
- Sri Lanka lifts ban on women buying, selling alcohol
- African American responds to Taiwanese YouTuber's blackface video
- Top judges angry about functioning of India's Supreme Court
- Mudslides claim couple married 50 years, real estate agent
- Reports: Breakthrough in German government coalition talks
- Tainan mayoral contender warns against funding from China
- Thailand seizes large elephant tusks worth over $450,000
- Turkey tells citizens to reconsider travelling to US
- Tourism on the rise in Saudi Arabia as rules relax
- Woman dies in Nepal village because of menstrual exile
- Pakistan says Indian fire killed woman in disputed Kashmir
- German lawmakers say agreement reached on basis for negotiating new government coalition
- The Latest: German parties agree plans for coalition talks
- 1 killed as Somali, Kenyan troops clash in border town
- Saudi women to enter stadiums for first time to watch soccer
- The Latest: African Union 'alarmed' by Trump statement
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - January 12
- BC-GLF--Sony Open Scores
- Nepal accesses internet through China, ending India monopoly
- France tries to stem damage from failed baby milk recall
- Vietnam intends to become the new economic tiger in Asia
- German Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz: coalition negotiators have achieved 'outstanding results'
- Asia leads Europe by 1 point after first day of EurAsia Cup
- German Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz says he will ask party congress to authorize entering formal coalition talks
- Arizona Republican Rep. Martha McSally calls on GOP to 'grow a pair of ovaries' as she launches Senate campaign
- McSally launches Senate campaign in heated Arizona contest
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Chancellor Merkel: confident a new German coalition government could reach agreement with France on Europe's future
- EU calls on Kosovo to stop effort to amend war crimes court
- German Chancellor Merkel says she's "optimistic" about forming a new coalition government with Social Democrats
- Angelique Kerber wins 8th match in a row, into Sydney final
- Women's World Cup ski races swapped around this weekend
- Del Potro, Bautista Agut to meet in ASB Classic final
- French league suspends goal-line technology after 'failings'
- Greek ferry workers, unions strike against austerity bill
- Tattoos give away fugitive Yakuza boss in Thailand
- UN human rights office says Trump's comments on Africa 'shocking and shameful' if confirmed
- Afghan official: Taliban kill 3 policemen in country's west
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/15/2018
- Basquiat painting sold for $110.5M to be exhibited in NYC
- Taiwan defense spending to rise by 20 percent by 2025
- Hungary irate over Romanian leader's comments about autonomy
- Photo of the Day: -13.5°C recorded on Yushan as cold surge sweeps through Taiwan
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Senegal residents call for justice after deadly attack
- Indonesia hard-line Muslims protest ban on Facebook accounts
- Taoyuan International Airport to launch nighttime taxi service for co-ride passengers
- Russia gives early approval to new bill on foreign media
- Austria's Kriechmayr leads downhill in World Cup combined
- Police: Hand grenade disarmed after being found in trash
- Final defendant pleads guilty in 'Basement of Horrors' case
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Wall Street's Goldman Sachs to offer home improvement loans
- Wall Street's Goldman Sachs to offer home improvement loans
- New eurozone chief Centeno wants closer unity, fewer crises
- Taiwan announces traffic restrictions for cherry blossom season at Wuling Farm
- Teacher who made lynching comment will undergo training
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims London embassy is 'bad deal'
- JPMorgan Chase 4Q results fall 37 percent, due to tax charge
- The Latest: Trump defends immigration stance in tweet
- Monarch discusses weight of the crown in documentary
- Nearly 50 people fall sick on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
- Tunisian government hoping days of protests are subsiding
- Barcelona to face city rival Espanyol in Copa quarterfinals
- After reports that Trump referred to 'shithole' African nations in meeting, he tweets 'this was not the language used'
- S. Korea proposes meeting with N. Korea to discuss Olympics
- Italy police recover 250 stolen antique nativity figurines
- Pakistan army chief: US general called, offered assurances
- Philadelphia library names new city poet laureate
- Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to bash his way out
- Cybersecurity firm says Russia-linked hackers are laying groundwork to spy on US Senate staff
- Cybersecurity firm: US Senate in Russian hackers' crosshairs
- Czechs elect president; anti-migrant incumbent favorite
- Wrong Vermilion: Louisiana arrest prompts hate mail to Ohio
- Eurovision winner Sobral has successful heart transplant
- Italy ex-leader Berlusconi backs Deneuve on male courtship
- Coach: Youth team's 'racist' jerseys referenced surnames
- Gun owner imprisoned after toddler shoots out daughter's eye
- Head of Poland's top judicial body resigns over new rules
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Connecticut man charged with hacking celebrity accounts
- US consumer prices up tiny 0.1 percent in December as energy prices fell sharp 1.2 percent
- US retail sales rose 0.4 percent in December, closing out strong holiday shopping season
- US retail sales rise 0.4 percent amid solid holiday shopping
- US consumer prices up tiny 0.1 percent in December
- Danish intelligence: al-Qaida could grow as IS weakens
- Wells Fargo 4Q results rise 17 pct; posts gain from tax bill
- Cop who left amputee on side of road didn't follow rules
- 'Arrogant' UK surgeon burned initials onto patients' livers
- Police: Man breaks into apartment, attacks woman with sword
- Plea for mercy from victim's widow spares woman jail time
- Minors suspected in fiery killing of Moroccan man in Italy
- Little Rock road rage killing suspect mulls insanity defense
- Zidane says it's not as bad as it looks for Real Madrid
- Turkey detains 10 IS suspects including an alleged leader
- Haiti government says Trump migration comment as reported reflects 'racist view of the Haitian community'
- Azerbaijani journalist sentenced in widely criticized case
- Haiti calls reported Trump remark 'racist,' says 'shocked'
- Markets Right Now: Banks, retailers lead early stock gains
- Rare Bornean orangutan born at Tampa zoo
- Zambia's army moves in as slum riots amid cholera outbreak
- Outgoing Virginia governor says he'd deck Trump if provoked
- Israeli minister sorry after warning death for fake news
- Japanese PM kicks off six-nation European tour in Estonia
- Heavy rains leave 2 dead in south Brazil; 1,700 flee homes
- New Jersey pols to DOJ: Keep internet gambling legal
- Russia says it eliminated Syria rebels who attacked its base
- 'Versace' stars: Anti-gay bias led to designer's death
- At least 3 dead, 16 injured in Venezuela unrest over food
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Authorities: Number of missing in mudslide now 5
- Romania: top doctor under house arrest in embezzlement case
- Venezuela: 16 survive migrant boat crash; 10 still missing
- With Olympics looming, Vonn's priority is avoiding injury
- Professor at center of misconduct complaint apologizes
- Big gains for retailers push S&P 500 higher; rates rise
- Utility rates under new scrutiny after US corporate tax cuts
- Retail trade group: Holiday sales up 5.5 percent
- Officials: Iran deal survives, Trump will waive sanctions
- Virgin Galactic conducts 7th glide test of spacecraft
- Blige, Rae and Boseman among NAACP Image Awards presenters
- Norway beats France to win men's relay at biathlon World Cup
- France, Austria leaders note close views on some EU issues
- Top European lawmaker Czarnecki slammed for hostile comment
- Republic of Congo general arrested, accused of coup plot
- NYC to review police response at immigration protest
- Hearst plans to lay off 145 at Pennsylvania publisher
- Ex-army chief to run in Egypt's presidential elections
- US poet laureate starts rural reading tour in New Mexico
- Big UK government contractor sees shares plunge on debt woes
- European Parliament report urges removal of Malta officials
- Morocco 2026 World Cup bid hires international consultants
- Blue Jays avoid arbitration with OF Carrera and LHP Loup
- Paisley and Saddier hold big lead at South African Open
- California has a new wind-speed record: 199 mph
- Texas tycoon T. Boone Pickens shutters energy hedge fund
- Patriots chase 7th straight AFC title berth against Titans
- Doreen Tracey, an original Disney Mouseketeer, dies at 74
- Lebanon receives trio of stolen artifacts recovered in NY
- Mississippi Burnings KKK leader Killen dies in prison at 92
- Has flu season, in full swing, reached its height?
- Allegations against Missouri governor raise legal risks
- Greece insists on environmental fines on gold mining firm
- South Sudan's warring sides warned by UN, AU: Stop fighting
- 3 Chile churches firebombed days before Pope Francis visit
- Nigeria: Militant oil leader sought for killings is dead
- Investors cheer German deal, but some bemoan lack of vision
- A look at Facebook's changes over the years in what you see
- Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump's vulgar slur about African countries was 'very unfortunate, unhelpful'
- 2 Coast Guard Academy cadets punished for racial harassment
- CVS says it will keep Aetna in Connecticut's capital city
- Puerto Rican astronaut reaches out to island's schoolkids
- US VP Pence, Poland's PM exchange invites to visit
- Insurgents lure US, Afghan team to meeting, then open fire
- ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- WTA Hobart International Results
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Recalls this week: high chairs with potentially faulty legs
- Sex abuse, political turmoil overshadow pope in Chile, Peru
- Sydney International Results
- The Latest: Trump sits for 1st medical checkup as president
- US OKs 1st drug aimed at women with inherited breast cancer
- Carrie Underwood, Ludacris write song for Super Bowl
- Air France rejects report into 2009 crash that blames pilots
- Judge blasts lawyers in upholding $15M police shooting award
- US rig count jumps by 15 to 939; Louisiana, New Mexico add 5
- S&P downgrades Brazil's long-term credit rating
- Russian skier waits for Olympic invite in clean Alpine team
- Q&A: What Facebook's shift could mean to users, businesses
- Yun wins again in World Cup skeleton ahead of home Olympics
- Groups sue to block construction of Louisiana oil pipeline
- Texas father indicted on capital murder charge in killing of 3-year-old girl adopted from Indian orphanage
- Texas father charged with murder in death of Indian orphan
- Pipeline protester won't get more details on FBI informant
- US arrests spouse of Peruvian in refuge in Colorado church
- Significant delays at Newark airport after manhole fire
- Spain, UK hold first talks on Brexit's fallout in Gibraltar
- Trump waives key sanctions on Iran, keeping nuke deal alive for now, but says, 'This is the last chance' to fix accord
- Mirai Nagasu looks toward South Korea and past Sochi snub
- The Latest: White House: Trump didn't reject UK state visit
- The Latest: Iran nuke deal survives with Trump waivers
- Atlantic City casino revenue rose in 2017 for 2nd year
- Former Chelsea coach denies claims of racism toward players
- Man who escaped Hawaii hospital had fake IDs, phones, cash
- Gunfire as Congo police disperse mourners at Kinshasa church
- Czech biathlon star Koukalova out of Olympics
- Supreme Court to hear sales tax collection case
- The Latest: McSally embraces Trump in Arizona Senate bid
- Supreme Court to hear appeal over Texas redistricting
- Paris prosecutors to probe 3 Ritz jewel heist suspects
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Justices to hear Washington appeal of salmon habitat order
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Stars 'shocked' at gender pay disparity in Hollywood
- Who'd prefer their country to Trump's US? Norwegians would
- WBC heavyweight champ Wilder to face unbeaten Ortiz
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- GOP moderates furious, leaders muted on Trump furor
- Germany: Suspect package found, linked to extortion case
- Atlanta's Matt Ryan aims for happy homecoming in Philly
- Bank execs sing praises of new tax law as windfall looms
- New fantasy sports game revives sports betting concerns
- 1st trial date set in state lawsuit over opioid epidemic
- New Hurricanes owner Dundon values 'winning more than money'
- Mormon president remembered for devotion to poor, needy
- Trump's words rip open the debate over whether he's racist
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Toronto police investigating after man cuts girl's hijab
- Horror master Stephen King to receive PEN America award
- How major US stock indexes fared on Friday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Report: Trump lawyer brokered $130,000 payment to porn star
- Bayern beats Leverkusen 3-1 as winter break ends
- New Zealand wins toss, bats in 3rd ODI vs. Pakistan
- Prosecutors: Men sexually abused girls they called brides
- Olympic ski jumping champ Stoch primed for Pyeongchang
- Prosecutors propose May 14 trial date for Manafort, Gates
- Dominion CEO: Without deal, South Carolina utility fails
- Texas MLK parade canceled after protest threat hurts funding
- Guingamp moves up to 6th place with 2-0 win at Strasbourg
- $300k to settle sex discrimination suits against Congress
- BC-US--Index, US
- Trump's year: Mueller looms, Congress bickers over Russia
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Cameron embraces groundbreaking role with Sporting KC
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--French Results
- Getafe hands Malaga 4th straight loss in Spanish league
- Business Highlights
- MPR News reassigns host due to relationship with candidate
- Maine shed blown to Canada by blizzard being saved, returned
- Media figures label Trump racist after immigration remarks
- US review shows pesticides harm threatened salmon, whales
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Diplomats scramble to contain outrage over Trump's remarks
- Suspect arrested in University of Pennsylvania student death
- Classified US satellite launched from California after delay
- California agents seize Chris Brown's pet capuchin monkey
- Lightning's Hedman out 3-to-6 weeks with lower-body injury
- Thorns trade Jordan to Dash for Andressinha
- Harman extends good play in Hawaii and takes Sony Open lead
- Cavaliers, Pacers will be missing key pieces for game
- The Latest: Man who aided patient says she's getting care
- UN experts: Iran weapons to Yemen rebels violated embargo
- Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio returning to Bears
- California man confesses to 1993 killing in TV interview
- Puerto Rican governor slams government; says aid inadequate
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- MLS announces competitive gaming league with EA Sports
- The Latest: Psychiatric hospital mulls monitors after escape
- Brother of US man killed fighting for ISIS sentenced
- Chiefs hire McCullough off USC staff to coach running backs
- Wise gets a win and earns chance to defend Olympic gold
- The Latest: Some FBI documents unsealed in Vegas shooting
- Canadian broadcaster cuts Charles Dutoit's name from radio
- FBI knew Las Vegas gunman had big gun stashes, records say
- The Latest: Friend of U Penn student arrested in murder case
- Penguins goaltender Murray out tending to personal matter
- Taiwanese man put on sanctions list for oil sales to North Korea
- Former billionaire reaches $3 million deal with creditors
- MOFA gets ready for Mosaic Taiwan 2018
- Sandberg, Dorsey to leave the Disney board
- Carolina LB Davis announces retirement following 2018 season
- New Zealand held to 257 in 3rd ODI vs. Pakistan
- John Tunney, ex-US senator from California, dies at 83
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Beal, Wall score 30 apiece; Wizards down Magic 125-119
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Walker leads Hornets to 99-88 victory over Jazz
- Pacers rally from 22-point deficit to beat Cavaliers 97-95
- Canucks rally in the second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Temperature plummets to 4.7 Celsius in Central Taiwan Saturday morning
- Largest wildfire on record in California finally contained
- Ex-Argentine vice president freed but still faces charges
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- McIlroy reveals heart ailment that will require monitoring
- Towns' near triple-double pushes Wolves past Knicks, 118-108
- Flames top Panthers 4-2 for sixth straight win
- Man convicted of 3 killing civil rights workers dies in jail
- Dinwiddie takes charge in closing seconds, Nets beat Hawks
- Davis returns, leads Pelicans past Blazers, 119-113
- Pacers come from 22 down to hand Cavs third straight loss
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Protests against Honduran leader's re-election turn violent
- Blackhawks beat Jets behind Kampf's first goal
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Darnell Nurse scores twice, Oilers beat Coyotes 4-2
- Caps rally, beat Hurricanes on Beagle's goal with 1.3 left
- Barton scores 17 points in Nuggets' 87-78 win over Grizzlies
- Taiwan bans poultry from Japan following outbreak of avian flu
- 2 bodies recovered from burning oil tanker in East China Sea
- Lundby wins World Cup ski jumping event in Japan
- Today in History
- On earthquake anniversary, Haitians trying to rebuild
- Through Friday, January 12, 2018
- New Zealand beats Pakistan by 183 runs in 3rd ODI
- Bautista Agut beats Del Potro to win ASB Classic
- Bautista Agut beats Del Potro to win ASB Classic
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Trump defends vulgar immigrant comments, partly denies them
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Justin Grant wins final heat race to earn spot in Chili Bowl
- Trump gets 'excellent health" report from WH doctor
- Debate over whether Trump is racist revived by comments
- IKEA Taiwan joins project to revive traditional market
- Without Harden again, Paul leads Rockets to rout of Suns
- Trump waives Iran sanctions, gives nuke deal 'last chance'
- Trump's year: Congress bickers over Russia, Mueller looms
- Arizona Republican embraces Trump in high-profile Senate bid
- Five Malaysians arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Taiwan
- AP news guide: Russia probes still going strong in 2018
- Taiwanese cancer survivor cycles to India on 6-nation tour
- Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields defeats Tori Nelson
- Donovan coming out of retirement again to play in Mexico
- Frustrations, tragedy mount for California mudslide town
- Trump comments highlight racial impact of migration platform
- Iran rejects Trump's demand for change in nuclear deal
- Top 25 Capsules
- Police: Person in custody following Greyhound bus pursuit
- Taiwanese backpacker in Philippines mistaken for homeless woman
- Deadly California slide swept mother, daughter to deaths
- Sex abuse, political turmoil overshadow pope in Chile, Peru
- Mudslide brings economic shock to area built on tourism
- John Peterson has uncertain future and no worries
- Daleman overcomes pneumonia, leads at Canadian championships
- Ionescu leads No. 8 Oregon women over Arizona 62-44
- North Korea offers talk on art troupe's visit to Olympics
- China targets more companies for listing Taiwan as a country
- Who'd prefer their country to Trump's US? Norwegians would
- South Africa wins toss, bats in 2nd test against India
- National Development Fund decides to invest in solar alliance
- U.S. thanks Taiwan for action against North Korea oil sale
- Kerber wins 9th in a row to clinch Sydney title
- Service ace: Djokovic back with rebuilt serve at Aussie Open
- Even without Williams, Aussie Open women's field still tough
- African ambassadors to UN blast Trump remark as 'racist'
- Indian helicopter missing with 7 on board
- Expanded Taiwan-Austria working holiday program goes into effect
- Islamic State group offshoot claims 2017 Niger attack on US
- Taiwan’s scenic Hualien area considers solution to landfill problem
- Ferry carrying schoolchildren sinks in India, killing 2
- Human rights committee asks for probe into amendment of labor law
- Czechs vote for president; anti-migrant incumbent is favored
- South Africa-India 2nd Test Scores
- South Africa 78-0, Markram on 51 in 2nd test against India
- South Africa vs. India 2nd test scoreboard
- Mertens successfully defends Hobart International title
- Asia keeps 1-point lead at EurAsia Cup
- South Africa's new party leader targets 'billions' in graft
- Pakistan: Slain girl may have been victim of serial killer
- Palestinians say Egyptian forces killed Gaza fisherman
- 3 dead, 48 injured in bus crash near Czech capital of Prague
- Italian skier Elena Fanchini treating tumor, ends season
- Zimbabwe's new leader describes risky escape after firing
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Brignone beats Gut to win World Cup super-G; Vonn 9th
- AP PHOTOS: Wild costumes, drums mark Algerian New Year fest
- TAIEX forecast to challenge 11,650 points by end of 2018
- California man charged in Kansas for fatal hoax call
- Taiwan Ministry of Labor invites supermarkets over to discuss labor reform
- Parts of London halt as Tom Cruise sprints over Thames River
- Leaders say Trump presidency is at odds with MLK's legacy
- Feuz edges Svindal for home win in classic Swiss downhill
- France's playful baby panda makes 1st public appearance
- UK treasury chief accuses EU of paranoia over Brexit
- German defense minister visits German troops at Jordan base
- Trump's nuclear strategy seeks new weapons to counter Russia
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Liam Neeson: "Bit of a witch hunt" over sex allegations
- WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT
- Trump on his promises: Yes on tax cuts but where's the wall?
- The Latest: Czech president has big lead in early results
- Suu Kyi says Rohingya mass grave investigation "positive"
- Spartak Moscow posts 'racist' tweet about its own players
- Christ statue in Peru damaged by fire days before pope visit
- Evangelical rift intensifies over Trump immigration remarks
- World media struggle to translate Trump's Africa insult
- Amid interest from Stoke, Sanchez Flores to stay at Espanyol
- Czech President Milos Zeman fails to win majority in first round of voting, will face challenger in runoff.
- Eggert, Benecken win 30th luge World Cup
- Kenya says 1 killed as suspected al-Shabab attack convoy
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- South Africa party storms H&M stores over monkey shirt ad
- Sockless Mina looks to learn from Barcelona teammates
- Police: TNT Explosion injures 8 in northern Albania
- Turkey says it will oust Kurdish militants from Afrin, Syria
- Missouri governor inspired disputes before affair was public
- Pakistan: Khan says meeting Trump would be 'bitter pill'
- Fort Stewart tank brigade to serve rotation in South Korea
- Iraq: Baghdad bombing kills 8, wounds 10
- Leaders say Trump presidency is at odds with MLK's legacy
- GOP-leaning states line up to require work for Medicaid
- "Hamilton" creator celebrates after landmark pub is saved
- Dahlmeier takes Germany to victory at biathlon WCup
- Stepdaughter in kill-for-hire case: 'Working on forgiveness'
- Abe: Japan enters cooperation pact with Baltic countries
- Women taking their right to go topless to state's high court
- Spanish club Malaga fires Gonzalez after 4th straight loss
- Suspects in Ritz jewel heist jailed on preliminary charges
- Meyers Taylor, Jones win 2-woman bobsled World Cup for US
- Ready to rock: Short track venue will be jumpin' at Olympics
- Agency recommended firing 2 Chicago officers over shooting
- Bobsled diplomacy: Rival Koreas may share sled at Olympics
- Mario Gomez makes big impact in second Stuttgart debut
- Thousands protest Austria's new right-wing government
- Barcelona midfielder Turan to play for Istanbul Basaksehir
- New mass start event spices up speedskating at Olympics
- Paisley leads South African Open, Grace chasing hard
- Actress in next Woody Allen film donates salary to Time's Up
- Where's the VAR? Controversial goal costs Saints win in EPL
- More jeers for Real Madrid after home loss to Villarreal
- Social Democrats in east reject proposed German coalition
- Falk, Pellegrino claim cross-country World Cup sprint wins
- Chelsea misfires again in 0-0 draw against Leicester in EPL
- Valcepina, Knegt win at European short track speed skating
- Newcastle come back to draw with Swansea 1-1 in EPL
- Lanzini, Arnautovic inspire West Ham win at Huddersfield
- Doucoure grabs contentious equalizer for Watford in EPL
- Mormon church officials to announce new leadership Tuesday
- Versace launches Milan Fashion Week fresh from Hollywood win
- Parting gift? Evans scores as Baggies beat Brighton 2-0
- Thauvin stars as Marseille wins at Rennes 3-0 in Ligue 1
- LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball scoreless in pro debut in Lithuania
- EurAsia Cup Results
- Reports: London's Harrods to remove Diana memorial
- BC-GLF--SA Open Scores
- ASB Classic Results
- Sydney International Results
- Hobart International Results
- India spinner Ashwin sees South Africa as his turning point
- Guatemala arrests lawmaker in 2015 killing of 2 journalists
- Hawaii emergency officials say alert of ballistic missile threat was mistake
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus marks chemo end with 'Beat It' video
- New high-speed train making preview run hits and kills woman
- Burnley slump in EPL continues with 1-0 loss at Palace
- The Latest: Hawaii officials say missile alert was mistake
- Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile
- North Carolina promotes '3 Billboards' locations to tourists
- 4 more arrested in connection with fish market child labor
- As protests wane, Iran lifts ban on messaging app Telegram
- YouTube suspends star over suicide video, doesn't shut door
- Kane sets more records as Tottenham thrashes Everton 4-0
- The Latest: Difficult search goes on in California mudslides
- After outcry, Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee
- FA to look into alleged remark by West Brom's Jay Rodriguez
- Brazil police: 13 dead, 39 hurt in multi-vehicle crash
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- White House: Trump gets 'in-depth' China trade briefing
- Malkin powers Penguins past Red Wings 4-1
- Julio Rocha, jailed former Nicaragua soccer boss, dies at 67
- The Latest: Female TV producer re-shot sexual assault scene
- Katie Couric breaks silence on Matt Lauer: 'I had no idea'
- Barzal, Beauvillier lead Islanders to 7-2 win over Rangers
- Producer re-shot sexual assault scene in YouTube drama
- Malkin has big day as Penguins beat Red Wings 4-1
- False alarm on missile creates uneasy moment at Sony Open
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Sainz takes lead of Dakar Rally after Peterhansel crashes
- Plane skids off runaway in northern Turkey; no injuries
- Bipartisan deal would create 12-year citizenship pathway
- Flawless: White's perfect 100 punches ticket for Olympics
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Clippers get to .500 with 126-105 win over lowly Kings
- Randle leads Lakers past Mavericks in OT
- UN Secretary General pushes for peace in visit to Colombia
- Reports: 8 dead, dozens injured in Portugal building fire
- Keith Jackson, 89, announcer with 'Whoa, Nelly!' call, dies
- Redesigned Chevy Silverado pickup loses weight, gains size
- Redesigned Chevy Silverado pickup loses weight, gains size
- Daleman fights through pneumonia to win Canadian title
- Models accuse photographers Weber, Testino of sex misconduct
- Convicted sex offender says electronics should be preserved
- Curry back in Warriors' starting lineup against Raptors
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Chelsea Manning files for US Senate bid in Maryland
- Westbrook leads Thunder past Hornets, 101-91
- Journalist killed in Mexican border state of Tamaulipas
- NFL Playoff Glance
- Eagles use goalline stand, Elliott FGs to beat Falcons
- Leaders say Trump presidency is at odds with MLK's legacy
- Trump's nuclear strategy seeks new weapons to counter Russia
- Athletes from North and South Korea may share a bobsled at Winter Olympics
- Taiwan's service sector maintains rapid growth
- Outstanding Taiwanese products promoted at marathon in Vietnam
- Canadiens F Danault hit in head by Chara slap shot
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taipei City charges handling fees for towed slow-moving vehicles
- Dumba scores twice, Wild beat Jets 4-1
- Couturier helps Flyers beat Devils 5-3
- National Basketball Association
- Wall pushes Wizards over the line in 119-113 OT win vs Nets
- England wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI vs Australia
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 'True Lies' actress alleges she was abused at age 12
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Clear skies across almost all of Taiwan for January 14
- Curry returns with 24 points, Warriors beat Raptors 127-125
- Bulls top Pistons 107-105 in Zach LaVine's return
- Bruins beat Canadiens 4-3 after Danault hit by Chara shot
- ‘We made a mistake’ Hawaii sends false missile alert
- Racial firestorm surrounds Trump at MLK holiday
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Federal agency returns to accepting requests under DACA
- Tomic's troubles continue, misses a spot at Australian Open
- Leonard, Bertans lead Spurs to 112-80 win over Denver
- Curry scores 24 in return, Warriors hold off Raptors 127-125
- PGA-Sony Open Par Scores
- Red Wings call up Dominic Turgeon, son of ex-NHL star Pierre
- The Latest: Williams: Wahlberg's donation 'isn't about me'
- Hoge takes a 1-shot lead on wild day at Waialae
- Australian Open Show Court Schedules
- Taiwan Travel Act would upgrade relations with US, China says 'US would pay a price'
- NFL Playoff Glance
- Over 100 foreign suspects in telecom fraud nabbed in Philippines
- Lundby claims 3rd straight ski jumping World Cup victory
- Patriots beat Titans 35-14 to head back to AFC title game
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Today in History
- Crews slowly making progress removing debris after mudslides
- After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019
- Southern states join to promote civil rights tourism
- After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019
- Kerfoot scores, assists on winner as Avs beat Stars 4-1
- Administration plan sees deterrence in new nuclear firepower
- Israeli premier on 6-day visit to India to deepen ties
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Nurse scores in OT to lift Oilers over Golden Knights 3-2
- A wave of panic rattles Hawaii after false missile alert
- Israel says it destroys Hamas tunnel under key Gaza crossing
- 'Albert Einstein: Life in Four Dimensions,' exhibit now showing in Taipei
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Barber's caddie suffers critical head injury after fall
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Kase sends Ducks past LA Kings 4-2 in feisty rivalry game
- Body discovered on Honolulu airport runway
- Iraq PM to lead diverse coalition in May election
- Donskoi ties it with 15.4 seconds left, Sharks win in OT
- Through Saturday, January 13, 2018
- Patriots back in AFC title game, Titans trip into offseason
- Australia makes 304-8 in 1st ODI vs England
- Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport served 10 million too many passengers in 2017
- Singapore will likely hire Taiwanese citizens as Auxiliary Police Officers
- Federer deflects attention to Nadal, Djokovic in Australia
- Tunisia, shaken by protests, marks 7 years since revolution
- 4 years on in Sochi, cocktails replace steroid samples
- Airbus fined millions for 1992 arms sale to Taiwan
- Gunmen kill Christian in Egypt's Sinai
- Civil groups call for referendum to scrap 'Chinese Taipei' for 'Team Taiwan'
- Prominent Egyptian activist acquitted of illegal protest
- Iran state TV quotes official saying there's 'no hope' of survival for missing sailors on burning oil tanker off China
- Iran official: 'No hope' sailors alive on burning oil tanker
- Gas prices will continue to rise in Taiwan, says CPC
- Runner walks away with same body weight of Kinmen Kaoliang at Kinmen Marathon
- Postecoglou introduced as new head coach of Yokohama
- CORRECTS: US Geological Survey reports 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Peru's coast
- Trekkies attend Klingon language lecture in Taipei
- 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru's coast
- Liberia ruling party expels president for not supporting VP
- South Africa 335 all out in 2nd test vs. India
- Europe beats Asia to win EurAsia Cup
- US agency issues tsunami threat message for parts of Peru, Chile coasts after earthquake
- The Latest: Tsunami threat issued for Peru, Chile
- South Africa 335 all out in 2nd test vs. India, Ashwin 4-113
- Sydney FC draws with Adelaide, stays atop A-League
- World champ Sagan wins prelude to Tour Down Under
- US agency says there is no longer a tsunami threat from earthquake off Peru
- World Cup leader Hirscher fastest in 1st run of slalom
- Blast destroys car in southern Lebanon, wounds 1
- Pope: It's a sin if fear makes us hostile to migrants
- 'On Happiness Road', the last Taiwanese animated film?
- Nightclub floor collapses in Spanish capital; 26 injured
- Australia vs. England, 1st ODI scoreboard
- UK party suspends leader's girlfriend over Markle remarks
- Joshua to fight Parker in heavyweight unification bout
- Iran says 55 still jailed in Tehran after protests
- Olympic champ Felix Loch wins luge World Cup to stretch lead
- Egypt reshuffles its government, appoints 4 new ministers
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Turkey vows to attack Kurdish enclave in Syria within 'days'
- Goggia leads Italian sweep at World Cup downhill; Vonn 27th
- Man holding boy hostage near Cincinnati surrenders, boy safe
- Jordan gets German military vehicles for border control
- Arsenal omits Sanchez amid interest from Manchester clubs
- Boe ends Fourcade's winning run at biathlon World Cup
- Plane dangles off cliff after skidding off runway in Turkey
- Airbus in talks with German prosecutors to end jet probe
- South Africa vs. India 2nd test scoreboard
- Thai boat catches fire at sea, wounding 16 people
- Trust and truth under Trump: Americans are in a quandary
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Leipzig rules out early transfer for Naby Keita to Liverpool
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Trump disputes newspaper quote attributed to him on NKorea
- Recall of French baby milk products extended to 83 countries
- Egypt: 2 presidential hopefuls take aim at el-Sissi's rule
- France vs. fake news: An unwinnable battle?
- Bangladesh heads into tri-nations as firm favorite
- Trump: Program to protect 'Dreamers' is 'probably dead'
- Chris Paisley wins South African Open, 1st Euro Tour title
- The Latest: Homeland Security: People should trust alerts
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Swiss journalists launch crowdfunded online magazine
- Without Sanchez, Arsenal loses 2-1 to Bournemouth in EPL
- World Cup leader Lochner wins 4-man bobsled event
- Cod catch at all-time low, but rebound could be near
- Woman's challenge: 7 marathons, 7 days, 7 continents _ again
- Gun violence focus of Kennedy's Illinois governor campaign
- Philippine volcano rumbles back to life, thousands evacuated
- The Latest: GOP senator insists Trump didn't use vulgar term
- Joy, angst over pope visit to Chile's restive Mapuche region
- Qatar exile says he's held by UAE; Abu Dhabi denies claim
- A Holocaust museum in Brooklyn focuses on faith, survival
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- World Marathon Challenge by the numbers
- Saint-Etienne beats Toulouse 2-0 to move away from trouble
- Ohio opioid woes one reason drug lawsuits brought to state
- Why the GOP tax cuts are boosting stocks and who gains most
- Report: Owners eye sale of C&A fashion chain to Chinese firm
- My guns or my ganja? Firearm-owning pot fans face a choice
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Cologne scores late to win Rhine derby in bid for survival
- Referee killed by shot put at indoor competition in Prague
- The Latest: Vigil planned for California mudslide victims
- 'Jumanji' tops 'The Post,' 'The Commuter' at MLK box office
- Milan designers see fall and winter as 'Time for Change'
- Shiffrin set up as Olympics star; Vonn, Hirscher big, too
- Golf Channel cameramen walk out on coverage amid Sony Open
- Dortmund leaves 'not so focused' Aubameyang out of squad
- NATO chief: UN convention won't rid world of nuclear arms
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- BC-SOC--German Results
- Levante player accuses Celta's Aspas of racist insult
- Official: Cameroon bus crash kills at least 21, injures 38
- Sevilla loses again under new coach Montella
- Sjinkie Knegt makes it 4 golds at short track Europeans
- Kansas bar shooting victim's widow reflects 1 year later
- After 2 years out, Kasper skis back into Olympic picture
- City's unbeaten run in EPL ends with 4-3 loss at Liverpool
- Clooney directing, starring in 'Catch-22' drama series
- Hannover apologizes after Mainz players racially abused
- APNewsBreak: US set to cut UN money for Palestinian refugees
- 9 minutes of madness end City's bid to be the 'Invincibles'
- Brawny pickups, futuristic SUVs star at Detroit auto show
- ExxonMobil looks to increase its oil drilling in Guyana
- Federico Pellegrino wins again at cross-country World Cup
- Palestinian leader rebukes Trump: 'Shame on you'
- Ethiopians win Houston Marathon; Huddle sets American record
- Norway government expands coalition, still lacks majority
- Tick tock of terror: Timeline of Hawaii missile alert snafu
- US urges caution, warns of possible terror attacks in Kosovo
- Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Mantha helps Red Wings beat Blackhawks 4-0
- Bulgaria pledges opportunities for Japanese firms in Balkans
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Attar runs Houston Marathon, takes Saudi steps toward Tokyo
- The Latest: Offred on the run as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns
- Peterhansel wins 8th stage of Dakar Rally, Sainz keeps lead
- Heat beat Bucks 97-79, push winning streak to 7
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- 10 slain in eastern Mexico's Veracruz state
- Man files complaint, says ex-Gov. Spitzer threatened him
- King's words still inspire nearly 50 years after his death
- Flamengo won't pay Guerrero due to doping suspension
- AEK and PAOK win to share lead of Greek league
- Ex-death row inmate pleads not guilty in trafficking case
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Exhibit to explore Frederick Douglass' visit to Ireland
- Offred is on the run as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns in April
- Jaguars stun Steelers 45-42 to earn trip to AFC title game
- Chao says companies must allay public's autonomous car fears
- Showdown set: Battle-tested Patriots vs. fresh-faced Jaguars
- The Latest: Chao says industry must calm autonomous car fear
- Klopp curses in NBC interview after Liverpool wins in EPL
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Referee rage: Official lashes out at player in French game
- Scott Parel wins Diamond Resorts Invitational in playoff
- Hamilton, Flames beat Hurricanes 4-1 for 7th win in row
- Cogliano suspended 2 games, ending ironman streak
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Peru's pardoned ex-president hospitalized for observation
- Trump congratulates new leaders of Virginia, New Jersey
- Authorities: Florida casino Boat catches fire Tampa Bay area, all 50 passengers safely make it to shore
- Bas Dost hits another hat trick as Sporting Lisbon goes top
- Davis (48 points, 17 rebounds), Pelicans beat Knicks in OT
- Anthony Davis has 48 points, 17 rebounds, Pelicans win in OT
- Flames beat Hurricanes 4-1 for 7th straight win
- Major time in Melbourne: Australian Open starts Monday
- Just Terrible: Steelers season ends with shocking 45-42 loss
- Sheriff: Casino shuttle boat ablaze, all 50 passengers safe
- Canadiens' Phillip Danault released from hospital
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- Racing pioneer Dan Gurney dead from pneumonia complications
- Virtue, Moir headline Canada's No. 1-ranked Olympic team
- Senators who didn't recall Trump using vulgarity backtrack
- Expletives dot the weekend TV comedy, sports landscape
- Trump, in wake of comments about Haiti and African nations, says: 'I am not a racist'
- PSG winger Lucas expects to leave, is open to Premier League
- Taiwan headline news
- Ozuna excited to join playoff contender in St. Louis
- Thai junta boss eyes staying on with little stopping him
- NFL Playoff Glance
- 2 Koreas discuss Northern art troupe's visit during Olympics
- The Latest: Ostapenko beats Schiavone at Australian Open
- Casino shuttle boat engulfed by flames, dozens safely escape
- Taiwan's Formosa Dreamers suffers fifth straight defeat at Asean Basketball League
- First-ever Filipino rap battle in Taiwan to kick off over Lunar New Year
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Collison, Oladipo lead balanced Pacers to rout of Phoenix
- Warm and cozy weather rebounds in Taiwan
- Asian stock markets edge higher; US dollar falls against yen
- Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to sex misconduct allegations
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Dozens escape casino shuttle boat off Florida's Gulf coast
- AP Was There: Harris' miracle TD gave Steelers playoff win
- Hahn rallies to win Sony Open
- Sutter gets overtime winner, Canucks beat Wild 3-2
- Through Sunday, January 14, 2018
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Kizzire outlasts Hahn on 6th hole of Sony Open playoff
- Butler scores 24 points, Timberwolves beat Blazers 120-103
- Lava flowing from Philippine volcano, thousands evacuated
- Simon, Kessel lead Penguins to 5-2 win against Rangers
- Oil slick burning in East China Sea from sunken oil tanker.
- Today in History
- Pope seeks to turn tide of Chilean church bruised by scandal
- AP Explains: Catholic Church in Chile weakened by scandal
- New pickups from Ram, Chevy heat up big-truck competition
- New pickups from Ram, Chevy heat up big-truck competition
- Trust in news media takes a hit during Trump presidency
- Hall of Fame ump Harvey, called 'God' by players, dies at 87
- Streamer CJayride decides to leave Taiwan after steamy Jacuzzi video
- US moves ships, bombers toward Korea ahead of Olympics
- Trump remarks continue to polarize conservative Christians
- Trump has kept many promises during his first year in office
- Clark outlasts VanZant; Stephens stops Choi
- United flight to Paris diverts for medical issue
- Residents grieve and commit to rebuilding after mudslides
- Missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency
- US wants to cut money for Palestinian refugees
- Blige, Glover, Jay-Z in spotlight at NAACP Image Awards
- Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in India to deepen links
- This Week: UnitedHealth, industrial production, housing data
- Iraq's interior ministry: Back-to-back suicide attacks in central Baghdad kill at least 16 people, wound 65
- Palestinians to get 3G in West Bank, after Israel lifts ban
- Bangladesh wins toss, to bowl in tri-series opener
- Trump defends himself anew against charges that he is racist
- Early winners at the 49th NAACP Image Awards
- Democrats, GOP mull possible election wave in age of Trump
- India: 5 suspected militants killed in Kashmir fighting
- Majority of Taiwan's office workers treated poorly on the job: poll
- Taiwan’s missile alert system under testing
- Structure inside Jakarta stock exchange tower collapses
- Double suicide bombing in Baghdad kills at least 16 people
- Photo of the Day: Winter wonderland on Taipingshan
- Asian stock markets edge higher; US dollar falls against yen
- UN team in Kabul to show support for war-weary Afghanistan
- A hospital spokeswoman says injuries are being assessed on 28 people after structural collapse in Jakarta Stock Exchange
- The Latest: Hospital takes more than 2 dozen Jakarta injured
- Australian Open Show Court Schedules
- Pakistani army says Indian fire kills 4 soldiers in Kashmir
- Mayor Ko Wen-je will not attend the 2018 'Shanghai - Taipei Forum'
- Another talk to take place on Wednesday between two Koreas
- Taiwan High Speed Rail to operate 411 additional trains for CNY and booking opens on Jan 17
- Myanmar says 1st camp for Rohingya will be ready next week
- Damaged tanker in East China Sea explodes and sinks, 'no hope' for survivors
- Iraqi officials raise casualty toll from Baghdad's twin suicide bombing to 38 dead, 105 wounded
- Germany's elite unit to grow by a third due to terror fears
- Kizzire's slow start in golf is picking up speed
- Israel slams Palestinian leader Abbas for anti-Trump speech
- Daleman's road to Olympics included surgery, bullying
- Taiwanese waitress fired from Australian eatery for saying Taiwan is 'definitely not' part of China
- Penn State is growing into 'Hockey Valley'
- The Latest: Iraq raises death toll in Baghdad attack to 38
- ICYMI: Mitchell reaches 3,000; A dog runs on the court
- A mock WNBA draft chosen by panel of league's coaches, GMs
- Taiwan’s government-owned postal company introduces 1,627 electric scooters for delivery service
- Golden Globe Award Winner Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct
- Sri Lanka police destroy record seizure of cocaine
- Airbus says it will abandon costly superjumbo A380 if it can't get long-term deal with Emirates airline
- Airbus could abandon A380 superjumbo amid lackluster sales
- The Latest: Airbus says it outsold Boeing in 2017
- Day 2 at the Australian Open: Federer, Djokovic on court
- Construction giant Carillion goes into adminstration
- The Latest: Seoul says Koreas considering joint hockey team
- US coalition: 230 cadets recruited for Syria border force
- Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign brings down another top Chinese general
- New strikes in Greece as lawmakers debate new reform batch
- Criticism of Margaret Court is muted at Australian Open
- 15 hurt in knife incident at Russian school
- French star Deneuve apologizes to sexual abuse victims
- Game over: Cops seize converted 'Mini Mario' slot machine on first play
- German center-left party battles over new Merkel coalition
- Family hopes to receive the body of Vietnamese migrant worker killed in car accident
- UAE claims Qatar fighter jet intercepts commercial flight
- UKIP leader breaks up with girlfriend over racist texts
- Physical education teacher tops women’s domestic field at Taiwan’s Kinmen Marathon
- Lego plans video games, social network for Chinese children
- Koreas may field joint women's ice hockey team at Olympics
- India 287-8, trails South Africa by 48 in 2nd test
- China spends over NT$10 billion to cultivate pro-China supporters in Taiwan: report
- Kohli century keeps India going in 2nd test against SAfrica
- President Tsai responds to Pope’s World Day of Peace message
- Tensions in Romania's ruling party ahead of meeting
- Cyrille Regis, pioneering black soccer player, dies at 59
- Papua New Guinea evacuates thousands threatened by volcano
- Toulon captain Bastareaud apologizes after homophobic slur
- Former Egyptian lawmaker pulls out of presidential race
- 'Tragedy of Xi Jinping' book says China intended to take islands from Japan in 2013, but failed
- Sri Lanka president re-imposes ban on women buying alcohol
- Turkey's Erdogan vows to "drown" the Syrian Kurdish border security force that the United States is setting up
- Nadal returns to his sleeveless roots _ and pain-free play
- Ritz Carlton, a luxury Saudi prison, takes Feb. 14 bookings
- The Latest: Turkey's Erdogan to 'drown' Syrian Kurdish force
- Australian Open glance
- Germany seeks more detail on what US wants on Iran nuke deal
- French federation suspends referee who kicked Nantes player
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- South Africa summons US diplomat to explain Trump comment
- Relegation-threatened Stoke hires Paul Lambert as manager
- At halfway point, Barcelona cruising and Madrid reeling
- Pakistan briefs senior US envoy on counterterrorism efforts
- UK air force scrambles 2 fighters as Russian jets fly nearby
- France seeks new deal with UK over migrants
- Tourist arrivals to Taiwan's Kinmen up significantly
- Australian dictionary picks Milkshake duck as word for 2017
- Hospital spokesman: Woman dies after fire engulfs casino shuttle boat off Florida's Gulf Coast; 14 others injured
- Spain warns Catalan leader against swearing-in from Brussels
- World Cup ref banned by FIFA had 6-year match-fixing history
- The Latest: Passenger from casino boat fire dies
- Clashes in Libyan capital kill 9, close airport
- A Glance at the Australian Open on Monday
- Richard Branson: Virgin Trains to sell Daily Mail again
- Sinn Fein lawmaker quits after video angers Troubles victims
- Egypt's leader seeks to defuse tension with Sudan, Ethiopia
- Ryan Giggs lands 1st coaching job with Wales national team
- Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- Philippine online news site critical of Duterte ordered shut
- Protests hit French prisons over violence, overcrowding
- Macedonia ratifies friendship pact with neighbor Bulgaria
- US moves ships, bombers toward Korea ahead of Olympics
- EU tasks experts to find ways to fight fake news
- Report: Engine speed surge caused Turkish plane to skid
- Rising Great Lakes water levels keep Michigan companies busy
- Pregnant teen who sued over abortion leaves federal custody
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Taiwan Railways Administration: Taking photos from railroad is illegal and dangerous
- Foreign minister protests Hungarian flag at Romanian embassy
- Authorities arrest 22 after massacre in southern Senegal
- Poverty, past linked to Native Americans focus on MLK Day
- Prosecutors charge England cricketer Ben Stokes with affray
- Dortmund signs Swiss defender Manuel Akanji from Basel
- Barcelona forward Dembele injured again, out 3 to 4 weeks
- Turkey reveals route of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project
- Judge dismisses 1 charge in female genital mutilation case
- Zeta-Jones says Michael Douglas is a 'Me Too' supporter
- France wants tougher rules on bitcoin to avoid criminal use
- Intel underfoot: Floor sensors rise as retail data source
- German startup AUTO1 gets $558 million Softbank investment
- Skier dies in Switzerland after falling 100 feet from ledge
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- Yemen rebels release prominent activist held nearly 6 months
- Convicted Auschwitz guard bids for clemency to avoid prison
- Accord, Navigator, XC60 take top prize at Detroit auto show
- A sampling of tracking technologies for traditional stores
- Russian military conducts massive missile drills
- Titans split with Mularkey after 1st playoff win in 14 years
- The Latest: 6 migrants found dead near Spanish island
- US Army hero dog during WWII receives posthumous medal
- Man acquitted in abuse of boy at animal costume parties
- CVS Pharmacy promises to end touch ups of its beauty images
- 3 candidates named for Italian soccer federation vote
- Future floods will be in mind as California town rebuilds
- Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD'
- Video shows Nigerian girls vowing to remain with captors
- FIFA sends whistleblower questions after doping intel review
- South Africa vs. India 2nd test scoreboard
- Christie leaving governor's office as Democrat takes over
- Venezuelan fugitive officer in shootout with special forces
- Seized ivory probed for clues that could help save elephants
- Iowa lawsuit pits gay rights against religious freedom
- 360 Video: Biathletes compete in summer on roller skis
- Martin Erat to captain Czechs at Pyeongchang Olympics
- Adventurous Armani, fanciful Fendi close Milan Fashion Week
- Toronto police say hijab-cutting incident didn't happen
- Fourcade seeks medals at Winter Games, plans to keep them
- The Latest: Atlanta minister criticizes remarks about Africa
- Israel extends remand of Palestinian girl who hit soldiers
- Raptors' Kyle Lowry makes $1 million donation to Villanova
- Italy: Candidate says immigration endangers 'our white race'
- CEO: Mercedes may miss emission goal if electrics don't sell
- About 100 dogs seized from home; woman charged with cruelty
- AP POLL ALERT: ACC leader Virginia up to No. 2 in AP Top 25 men's hoops; Purdue rises to No. 3 as Villanova stays at top
- Militants kill 6 troops in southwestern Pakistan
- Villanova still No. 1, Virginia and Purdue rise in AP Top 25
- Publicist: Singer Dolores O'Riordan of Irish band The Cranberries has died aged 46
- New book details lives of NY authors' foremothers
- New exhibit celebrates 1960 Winter Olympic Games at Tahoe
- Olsen, Cunningham, Bascue lead US Olympic bobsled team
- Japan's Abe seeking to strengthen Western Balkan ties
- The Latest: President Trump monitoring California mudslides
- US skeleton star Katie Uhlaender heading to 4th Olympics
- MLK III calls out Trump on alleged immigration comments
- The Latest: Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli troops
- Gerrymandering case sows doubt in big year for House races
- LeBron reflects on MLK's legacy, criticizes Trump on holiday
- Macedonia backs amnesty to deal with overcrowded prisons
- Melania Trump's style evokes Europe roots, not America First
- AP POLL ALERT: Louisville reaches No. 2 in AP women's hoops poll for first time in history after rout of Notre Dame
- Louisville is No. 2 behind UConn in women's basketball poll
- Army vet sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery
- Suspect in Wichita hoax call expresses remorse for death
- Texas Tech fined $25,000 in court-storming incident
- Trump honors King's legacy in weekly address to nation
- UN says 4 cranes arrive in Yemen to speed aid deliveries
- Families of missing sub crew ask Russia to continue search
- Russian officials move to shut Navalny's foundation
- Booty and books: New evidence of pirates' interest in both
- Texas towns hit hard by Hurricane Harvey work to recover
- Former hostage Joshua Boyle awaits bail hearing
- Mystery shrouds New Mexico jailer's civil rights-era murder
- Tottenham recalls Carter-Vickers from Sheffield United
- UN says 100,000 people in Central African Republic need aid
- The Latest: Worker who hit false missile alert is reassigned
- The Latest: Activists focus on abuse ahead of papal visit
- Chinese automaker GAC on track to enter US late in 2019
- Mkhitaryan left out by Man U amid uncertainty over future
- Romania's prime minister has resigned after his party withdrew its support amid a power struggle with party chairman.
- FCA's Marchionne says new CEO will be named this year
- Helicopter for utility work crashes into field, killing 2
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Danica Patrick finds love away from track with Aaron Rodgers
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Hornets control second half in 118-107 win over Pistons
- Liz Weston: What good financial advice looks like
- The Latest: China's GAC on track to enter US late in 2019
- Seahawks' Jeremy Lane arrested on investigation of DUI
- Across the Mideast, Palestinians brace for Trump aid cuts
- Costner says he's no fan of sequels as writing often suffers
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Joel Embiid, 76ers barely hold on, edge Raptors 117-111
- Tunisian soccer fans clash with police amid economic unrest
- Seguin scores in OT to lead Stars to 3-2 win over Bruins
- France drops child sex abuse probe of soldiers in Africa
- Citigroup says it will use raises to narrow pay gap
- Quake jolts Greek capital; no injuries or damage reported
- The Latest: Trump says Sen. Durbin misrepresented discussion
- Golden Knights sign Engelland to $1.5M, 1-year extension.
- Fendrich on Tennis: US showing in Australia just 'a bad day'
- National Basketball Association
- Australian Open Results
- Man United beats Stoke 3-0, reduces City's lead to 12 points
- Olympiakos leads Greek league after coach's winning debut
- Sports journalist who went missing leaves Houston hospital
- Antetokounmpo takes over again as Bucks beat Wizards 104-95
- AP Source: Man City ends interest in Alexis Sanchez
- Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor
- Pope Francis lands in Chile; protests expected over sexual abuse by priests
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Oregon group files lawsuit to protect rare plant
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Gospel star Edwin Hawkins, known for 'Oh Happy Day,' dies
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Porzingis, Beasley help Knicks beat Nets in opener of trip
- MacKinnon helps Avs beat Ducks 3-1 for 7th straight win
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Belgium: Explosion collapses building, injures up to 20
- Castro gives Betis win over Leganes on return to Spain
- Schroder, Ilyasova pace Hawks past Spurs
- The Latest: Film 'Heathers' gets makeover in TV version
- 1 shot, wounded in parking garage outside Rhode Island mall
- Sixers trying to help Fultz find missing shooting stroke
- LaVine gets 18, Bulls end Miami's 7-game win streak, 119-111
- Patient's stifled sneeze leads to ruptured throat, hospital
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Sharks beat rival LA Kings for 3rd straight time, 4-1
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Warning: Stifling sneezes can be health hazard in rare cases
- Mississippi inmate in buttocks injection killing has died
- Venezuela president orders 2 bishops probed for hate crimes
- Wallaby hops across Sydney Harbor Bridge, captured uninjured
- Russian, US and other ministers expected at UN meetings
- Australian Open Day Two: Sunny skies, Federer, Halep to play
- Jamaica sending its first women's bobsled team to Olympics
- Hundreds converge on Times Square to protest racism, Trump
- AP Source: Sharks place D Paul Martin on waivers
- National Palace Museum launches 6-year development plan
- Taiwan headline news
- West Coast Cutch; Giants acquire OF McCutchen from Pirates
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46
- The Latest: Konta easy winner, American loses again
- On 95th birthday, Lee Teng-hui hopes Taiwan can be 'great nation'
- Brooks scores 19 to lead Grizzlies over Lakers 123-114
- Glowing red lava rolls down slopes of Philippine volcano
- Authorities: U Penn student stabbed more than 20 times
- Pakistan wins toss, bats in 4th ODI vs New Zealand
- 10 workers die in bridge collapse, Colombian officials say
- No. 23 Michigan barely beats short-handed Maryland 68-67
- Bucs make "emotionally challenging" call to trade McCutchen
- Senator to DOT: Press foreign airlines on JFK communication
- International corporations jumping through hoops after latest China hissy fit!
- Young Hong Kong activists in court to appeal prison terms
- China customs destroys Taiwanese products for not having 'Taiwan Area' label
- Philippine President Duterte personally decided to allow China’s 'sea research'
- Oil spill from sunken tanker is expanding in East China Sea
- Lifelike robots made in Hong Kong meant to win over humans
- Antetokounmpo takes over again as Bucks beat Wizards 104-95
- California teen leads deputies to parents' house of horrors
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- The Latest: Parents of 13 locked-up kids held on bail of $9M
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Westbrook, Anthony help Thunder rally past Kings 95-88
- Durant's 32 points send Warriors past LeBron, Cavs 118-108
- Tavares' 2nd goal lifts Islanders past Canadiens 5-4 in OT
- Tigerair Taiwan to open routes to Ibaraki and Hanamaki, Japan
- Through Monday, January 15, 2018
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Inmate convicted of giving fatal buttocks injection dies
- Aussie dad with a hunch hired copter that found injured son
- On King day, Trump mentioned as much as civil rights leader
- Tavares scores in OT, lifting Islanders to 3rd straight win
- Over 200 packages lost at sea after ship sinks, including NT$6,000 parcel
- Oladipo scores 28, hot-shooting Pacers beat Jazz 109-94
- Taiwan vows to protect Filipino workers, will not tolerate abuse
- Volcano in Papua New Guinea little known, hard to predict
- Pakistan makes 262-8 in 4th ODI vs New Zealand
- Cult movie 'Heathers' gets TV makeover, Doherty cameos
- Today in History
- Jeep updates Cherokee compact SUV to compete in hot market
- Jeep updates Cherokee compact SUV to compete in hot market
- Donovan joins Leon, ready to "win championships" in Mexico
- Bite a real apple! Taiwan’s Foxconn delves into fresh food e-commerce
- US allies from Korean War meet on North Korean nuke threat
- House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power
- AP News Guide: Big decisions await Congress on immigration
- Melania Trump's fashion style true to her Europe roots
- Trump accuses Democrat of undermining trust on immigration
- Asian stocks advance as investors look ahead to US earnings
- Across the Mideast, Palestinians brace for Trump aid cuts
- Panama Hotel votes to drop Trump _ but his company won't go
- Greipel wins stage 1 of Tour Down Under
- UAE says Qatar fighter jets intercept flights, Doha denies
- Sports doctor will face dozens of his assault victims
- Shanahan, Blues owner who brought in Brett Hull, dead at 78
- Foreign Ministers from across the globe discuss security on the Korean Peninsula
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- MOFA confirms Chinese dissident arriving in US after four-year detention in Taiwan
- Jewish child orphaned in Mumbai attacks makes first visit
- Clippers beat Paul, Rockets 113-102 for 5th win in a row
- A wallaby makes his way to the big city, hopping across Sydney Harbor Bridge
- U.S. ban proposed on government officials using Chinese smartphones
- China angered after Indian general says attention should be focused on northern border
- Slow-moving landslide has Washington town on high alert
- Photo of the Day: Aboriginal Cherry Blossom Festival
- New US Embassy denigrated by Trump set to open in London
- Parents arrested, kids chained in Calif. house of horrors
- Bitcoin prices fall as South Korea says ban still an option
- Bad blood between Rockets, Clippers carries over after game
- Freed on a court order, radical Pakistani cleric leaves jail
- Fire rips through maritime museum in Indonesian capital
- 21 children injured in German school bus accident
- Israel reopens Gaza crossing after Hamas tunnel destroyed
- Russian pollster stops publishing results on elections
- Japan city uses emergency system to recall blowfish packages
- France's Macron in Calais on foray into migrant dilemma
- North Korea scoffs at Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet
- New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI scoreboard
- 2 bodies recovered from collapsed building in Belgium
- Southern Taiwan shines on TripAdvisor's 2018 list of travel 'Destinations on the Rise'
- New Zealand beats Pakistan by 5 wickets in 4th ODI
- All outdoor-lovers, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's camping guide has arrived!
- Western countries worried about China's infiltration
- Hundreds of teens in Denmark suspected of sending child porn
- Malaysia's Najib criticizes Singapore ties under Mahathir
- Reports: Leading Kosovo Serb politician shot
- Pope Francis under pressure to confront sex abuse in Chile
- Kohli fined for complaining to umpire, throwing ball
- Overseas Taiwanese owing premiums will soon see health insurance cards 'locked'
- German Interior Ministry says number of new asylum-seekers dropped to some 186,000 last year
- Lawyer for leading Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic says he has died following a shooting
- Germany: new asylum seekers drop to 186,000 in 2017
- Tourism Bureau announces year-round schedule of recommended activities: ‘2018 Taiwan Tourism Events’
- The Latest: Leading Serb politician in Kosovo shot to death
- Bangladesh, Myanmar aim to finish Rohingya return in 2 years
- EU chief urges Britain to change its mind over Brexit
- Pope avoids home country Argentina on latest Latin American tour
- Sweden to reissue Cold War era booklet on war threat
- Fire rips through maritime museum in Jakarta, Indonesia
- UK inflation dips for first time since June
- Greek police free 13 migrants held to ransom by traffickers
- Djokovic: Players held meeting, but boycott not discussed
- Taiwan Rail tickets for the Lunar New Year can be booked starting Jan. 24
- The Latest: France's Macron visits migrant center
- UK leaders discuss fallout of state contractor's collapse
- Taiwan Lottery unveils NT$20 million scratch-off game for Lunar New Year!
- Measles outbreak kills 58 children in Indonesia's Papua
- Taiwan to host nine-in-one elections on Nov. 24
- Social Democrats push back against German 'grand' coalition
- Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive in Punjab province
- Erdogan: NATO must take stance against US over border force
- India takes 3 quick wickets to rock South Africa
- Protesting French prison guards clash with police
- Frozen steak brand achieves goal of verification on Twitter
- German police conduct searches countrywide against 10 suspected Iranian agents
- Germany conducts searches against 10 suspected Iranian spies
- Trial set to begin in ex-NFL player's road-rage killing
- 2019 Tour will honor 1st victory of 5-time champion Merckx
- Afghan official: Mortar shells hit bazaar in north, kill 5
- The Latest: Johnson claims Brexit savings more than claimed
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Recovering Kvitova feels the love from Australian Open fans
- Romanian president appoints defense minister as interim PM
- UK police say death of Dolores O'Riordan not suspicious
- UnitedHealth 4Q earnings, 2018 guidance soar
- Danish prosecutor charges inventor Peter Madsen with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his submarine
- Danish inventor charged with murdering reporter on submarine
- Pope begs forgiveness from Chileans for 'irreparable damage' done to children who have been sexually abused by priests.
- Taiwan's military police history exhibition held in Taipei
- GE to take $6.2 billion after-tax charge in 4Q
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- The Latest: Pope begs forgiveness for Chile priest sex abuse
- Lebanon bans 'The Post' over Spielberg's support for Israel
- Sirotkin gets Williams drive as 3rd Russian in Formula 1
- Reports: Turkey's Erdogan to visit Pope Francis next month
- Qantas obediently complies with Beijing, removes Taiwan's listing as a country
- Senior Taiwanese man diagnosed with listeriosis hospitalized for treatment
- Iran adds to criticism of US-trained Kurdish force in Syria
- German linguists: 'Alternative facts' the non-word of 2017
- White House doc to provide more details about Trump's health
- Energizer spends $2 billion to add the Rayovac brand
- Federal authorities probing Ohio helicopter crash, 2 killed
- Ole Einar Bjoerndalen fails to make Norway's Olympic team
- Officials: Plane strikes truck on taxiway, no injuries
- Race is on for succession to Europe's top economic posts
- Australian Open: a recap of Tuesday, lookahead to Wednesday
- Big freeze: Russia's Yakutia sees near-record cold spell
- Man sought for 16 years is captured across state line
- Prize winner Matt de la Pena has new book coming in October
- 2 newly confirmed van Gogh drawings on show in Netherlands
- Protesters clash with police in Ukraine over new law
- Despite doping scandals, Olympic fever grips Russian cinemas
- Citigroup reports $18.3 billion loss, caused by new tax law
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Free e-books offer samplers of 'Buzz'; books for 2018
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Davos organizers: Trump to make final address at forum
- Fraud trial resumes for ex-'cocaine cowboys' pilot
- 'Superfast' internet cable to cross Mediterranean sea
- The Latest: 3 churches firebombed in Chile during pope visit
- Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert
- Death on Eurostar train line halts London-Paris traffic
- General Motors sees sustained profits through 2018
- Southern states join to promote civil rights tourism
- Russian government considers boost to social spending
- WHO: All of Sao Paulo state at risk for yellow fever
- The Latest: White House says Trump won't apologize
- South Sudan's cease-fire broken by both sides, say monitors
- Chalamet says he will donate salary from Woody Allen film
- Nanny-to-the-stars Connie Simpson has a book deal
- Texas airports scrap 100s of flights as icy temperatures hit
- Supreme Court won't take case of ex-NY assembly speaker
- Police: Kenyan Catholic priest arrested for sodomy
- Supreme Court rejects appeal from suspended Florida judge
- Markets Right Now: Banks, retailers lead stock gains
- South Africa 258 all out, India needs 287 to win 2nd test
- 2 men hit each other in consecutive accidents in Germany
- Rory McIlroy making a comeback in Abu Dhabi
- The Latest: Ex-sports doctor faces dozens of his victims
- Cyprus, Greece and Jordan aim to bolster region's security
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- New Czech minority government fails to win confidence vote
- Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches
- Earnhardt Jr. to help NBC Sports at Super Bowl and Olympics
- US stocks move higher in early trade; Dow crosses 26,000
- Czech highway closed amid heavy snow, multiple car crashes
- Democrat Phil Murphy replacing GOP Gov. Chris Christie
- Top 2018 draft prospect Dahlin makes Sweden Olympic roster
- Column: A World Cup fix & flaws in referee integrity checks
- Liberia president rejects her expulsion from political party
- Ghana police arrest, question 3 men found with explosives
- EU Parliament calls for ban on electric pulse fishing
- Review: Author creates equivalent of 'Cheers' bar
- Rare 16th century book returns to Prague Jewish community
- The 'Boogie Oogie Oogie' band wins? Grammy's biggest shocks
- Jordan shuts down illegal drug factory
- Iran's leader accuses Saudis of 'treason' against Muslims
- Niche tours of hidden Tokyo reveal grit and history
- Former heart surgeon Russell M. Nelson, 93, has been named the Mormon church's new president
- San Francisco's Chinatown: Night scenes from Grant Avenue
- Trump ends 1st year with lowest average approval rating
- Mormon church appoints 93-year-old ex-surgeon as president
- Nigeria army releases 244 Boko Haram suspects
- India crashes to 35-3, facing series defeat
- Attorneys want trial moved in missing Chinese scholar case
- Coming out changes the game for Olympian Gus Kenworthy
- Trump talks North Korea, trade with Chinese President Xi
- Ethiopian Airlines to re-launch Zambia's national carrier
- South Africa vs. India 2nd test scoreboard
- Kunis named woman of the year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding
- Column: Bones still a caddie, but with a microphone in hand
- London man said to discuss 'death squad sent by Allah' opens