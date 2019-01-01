英文新聞列表 English News List
- ACLU files complaint against Sessions over Senate testimony
- Time to change time again: Daylight saving time returns
- Man accused of eating girlfriend to get mental evaluations
- Painting by condemned Ohio killer offered for sale online
- DA to decide on death penalty in dismembered teen case
- New Isabel Allende novel coming this fall
- The Latest: Clergy, pols rally for man facing deportation
- Thai king's estranged former senior aide sentenced to prison
- Newark archbishop leading rally for man facing deportation
- Russia: we will look at Moldova "abuse" of officials claims
- Trump administration dismissing congressional budget experts
- Immigration agent convicted of accepting cash bribes, sex
- Turkish officials raise death toll in Istanbul helicopter crash to 7
- Markets Right Now: US stocks gain after solid jobs report
- 5.5 quake hits southern Caribbean, no damage reported
- Brazil to play Germany next year for 1st time since 7-1 loss
- Foreign couple arrested in UAE for unwed sex is released
- Fiorentina unveils plans for new 40,000-seat stadium
- German police arrest woman, seek man over double killing
- Pelosi urges FBI director to dispute wiretapping claim
- Russia defender Vasily Berezutsky ends international career
- Negatives of famed Soviet photographer finally recovered
- Martin Fourcade wins men's sprint in biathlon World Cup
- Catholic Church officials: Pope Francis to visit Colombia in September
- Hermes goes hipster at downtown Los Angles fashion event
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Judge denies 'stand your ground' defense for former Florida officer who fatally man in movie theater over texting
- Purged Turkish officers tell Kafkaesque tales of exile
- The Latest: Pelosi pokes fun at White House bowling outings
- Colombian church officials: Pope Francis to visit in Sept.
- Russian woman jailed for social media post ponders activism
- Suspected rebel-planted mine hits Yemeni ship, kills 2
- Prosecutor: 19-year-old suspect arrested in Germany admits to killing boy, man
- Congo court sentences 9 rebels to death over killings
- US stocks break out of slump after February jobs report
- Florida judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in shooting
- Volkswagen pleads guilty in scheme to cheat diesel emissions tests in US
- Romania minister: Measles outbreak causes 17 deaths
- Barcelona discovers unlikely hero in Sergi Roberto
- The Latest: Poland's PM urges deep changes in EU
- Interview interrupted: Small kids derail dad's BBC chat
- Officer takes dying woman to beach to fulfill her last wish
- The Latest: VW pleads guilty in emissions-cheating case
- North Carolina district attorney says 2 prosecutors 'no longer employed by' his office after AP church abuse report
- WADA dismayed as Isinbayeva retains key doping job
- Woman resigned to being plump learns she had 140-pound tumor
- Kosovo police seize 2 million worth of fake euros at border
- Hungarian leader defends new asylum law criticized by UN
- Volkswagen pleads guilty in US diesel emissions scandal
- Sagan wins 3rd stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, Dennis leads
- NYC lends midfielder Mix Diskerud to Goteborg
- Prosecutors gone from jobs after AP report on church abuse
- Yates wins stage 6 of Paris-Nice; Alaphilippe keeps lead
- AP EXPLAINS: Kurdish-led force likely to capture IS' Raqqa
- "Bridges of Madison County" author Robert James Waller has died at 77, literary agency confirms.
- Train carrying ethanol derails, bursts into flames in Iowa
- Book filled with blank pages tops Amazon's best seller list
- 'Bridges of Madison County' author Robert James Waller dies
- What the CIA WikiLeaks dump tells us: Encryption works
- UK lawmakers: Aging Parliament risks 'catastrophic failure'
- Florida judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in shooting
- Parole board denies mercy for condemned Ohio killer of 2
- Parole board denies mercy for condemned Ohio killer of 2
- Han Kwang-Song becomes Cagliari's 1st Asian player
- Antonio Conte intends to keep up ecstatic celebrations
- Truckloads of tiny fish hauled to river in restoration plan
- Caterpillar denies that it broke tax laws
- House backs bill to deter lawsuits in business-friendly push
- Officials say Kansas wildfires are under control
- Nicki Minaj addresses Remy Ma drama in new song 'No Frauds'
- Where Americans found jobs: Construction, factories, health
- USOC anti-doping paper calls for WADA independence
- Acosta headed for questions on sex offender case at hearing
- Former Formula One champion John Surtees dies at 83
- Security group calls on Kosovo to continue talks with Serbia
- White House submits some paperwork for agriculture secretary
- Teen blogger seeking US asylum fears return to Singapore
- 'Beauty and the Beast' aims to enchant a new generation
- Cause of Russian UN ambassador's death won't be released
- Proposed $54B jump in defense budget won't help economy much
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- 7 reported held after unsanctioned Belarus protest
- Albania opposition parties threaten to boycott June election
- Tensions rising at PSG as club defends itself against media
- African Union force in Somalia needs troop surge, chief says
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Argentine woman facing deportation after protest to be freed
- Day care worker accused of leaving girl alone to wander NYC
- No flush, no shower: Mississippi capital city in water pinch
- 6 killed around Mexico resort of Los Cabos
- Trump transition was told Flynn likely needed to register as foreign agent before taking top national security role
- More charges for man accused of keeping women in mansion
- Church cops? Congregation eyes its own unusual police force
- Unemployment rate falls sharply for recent veterans
- AP FACT CHECK: Whoopi Goldberg didn't criticize SEAL's widow
- Court upholds ex-football player murder-for-hire conviction
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Mattis to meet with military leaders on nude photo sharing
- Police: Officer shoots armed man in gas station disturbance
- Trump transition knew Flynn might register as foreign agent
- Slovenia winemakers want Croatia Teran permit suspended
- Where things stand in the Volkswagen emissions scandal
- Family raises money to get hiker's body back from Peru
- Barcelona, Real Madrid to play preseason Florida exhibition
- At least 22 MLS games to be streamed live on Facebook
- Parents question school's slave auction poster assignment
- Investigator: Suspect in Texas mosque fire feared Muslims
- Stewart and Assayas find a groove in the shadow of celebrity
- With flair but scant success, Turkey aims to repair image
- US government records another budget deficit in February
- Trump, Merkel to discuss NATO, terrorism in upcoming meeting
- Palestinian killed in clashes near Lebanon's capital
- White House spokesman says Trump was not informed Flynn had lobbied for a foreign government
- Norwich fires manager with instant EPL return unlikely
- Southwest shares fall on disappointing revenue outlook
- Haiti plans funeral for ex-president despite calls to wait
- James Cameron says 'Avatar' sequel not coming in 2018
- Yunel Escobar away from Angels camp to become US citizen
- Woman, 2 kids fatally shot; police describe 'horrific scene'
- Shiffrin leads after 1st run of World Cup GS at Squaw Valley
- Cops: Wife with Alzheimer's was either a killer or a witness
- Florida officer shoots man after chase in bank parking lot
- GOP plan less generous than Obamacare for older Americans
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: Gay veterans group refuses to drop rainbow flag
- Trump embraces jobs numbers he once scorned
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeks resignation of 46 United States attorneys remaining from prior administration
- The Latest: NTSB team sent to ethanol train derailment site
- Widower: Slain naturopath said 'chemotherapy is for losers'
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Dog takes over as tiger cubs' 'nanny' at Cincinnati Zoo
- Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
- Jury convicts 2 of conspiracy in Oregon ranching standoff
- Orlando judge revokes bond for wife of nightclub shooter
- Alaska judge rules against halting northern town's new name
- Attack on rhinoceros in Paris puts zoo security in spotlight
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- 3 arrested at North Carolina airport for having loaded guns
- Google's self-driving car company escalates battle with Uber
- Illinois official's salary listing removed from health fund
- The Latest: Official says Russian envoy died of heart attack
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Brazilian minister criticizes natives for land disputes
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Syrian challenges new travel ban in federal court
- Balotelli on target as Nice draws with Caen in French league
- Long-term mortgage rates rise to new highs for 2017
- US rig count increases 12 this week to 768; Louisiana up 5
- Philadelphia Flower Show gives visitors a taste of Holland
- Ulta Beauty and Genesco soar while Zumiez and Southwest fall
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- Source: Trump picks former FDA official to head agency
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Canadian woman who killed daughter gets life in prison
- Man pleads guilty in stabbing of French train hero
- U.N. says world faces largest humanitarian crisis since 1945 with over 20 million people facing starvation and famine.
- Credibility of Congress' Russia probes still in question
- Bremen hold Leverkusen to 1-1 draw on coach Korkut's debut
- Travel ban challenge puts Hawaii's few Muslims in spotlight
- Wales beats Ireland 22-9 in Six Nations
- UN says world faces largest humanitarian crisis since 1945
- North inspires Wales to 22-9 win over Ireland in Six Nations
- NHL fines Flames' Gaudreau, Kings' Muzzin $2,000 for diving
- Canada, US seeking answers on refugee influx
- Controversial late penalty helps Juventus beat Milan 2-1
- Headlines over Amal Clooney 'baby bump' earn backlash
- BC-US--Index, US
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Madrid police probe suspicious package at Bernabeu stadium
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again at airport
- Guatemala fire death toll rises to 36 amid calls for change
- Espanyol defeats Las Palmas 4-3 in Spanish league
- Twins trumped: Winklevoss's lose bid for bitcoin trade fund
- Ratchanok pulls off comeback to beat Marin at All England
- The Latest: Judge exempts Syrian family from Trump ban
- Pregnant Ciara uninjured in minor Los Angeles car crash
- Hadwin builds 1-shot lead at Innisbrook
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Driver-optional cars: Once-reluctant California opens a road
- Ford a cut above Chevy, Toyota early in NASCAR Cup season
- The Latest: TSA says ID of Ali's son confirmed at airport
- Iraqi envoy: No evidence of Islamic State chemical attack
- ACLU sues over initial hearings for detained immigrants
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Police fatally shoot bloodied man chasing kids at park
- South Africa 100-2 at lunch on day 4, 1st test vs. NZ
- Spurs star Leonard to miss Warriors game with concussion
- American Taylor Fritz earns 1st win at Indian Wells
- Trauma to lives, economy from tsunami persists 6 years on
- UN urges Syrian parties to negotiate without preconditions
- La vente illégale des crânes d’animaux sauvages à Taiwan
- Keselowski on pole for NASCAR Las Vegas stop, Truex Jr. 2nd
- Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks working on encore to breakout season
- Glennon gets Bears job, RG3 gets walking papers
- Federal judge not ready to rule on blocking new travel ban
- 3rd protester dies as S. Korea braces for more rallies
- House leaves in ambulance after taking liner off head
- Opinion: Take heed of 'one-China' academic agreements and be armed with sense of danger
- Americans rally past Colombia in 10 innings in WBC, 3-2
- AP PHOTOS: China's Great Hall of the People
- Schroder's 26 points lift Hawks past Raptors, 105-99
- South Africa 157-3 at tea on day 4, 1st test vs. NZ
- Ireland slips from world-beaters to Six Nations also-rans
- Today in History
- What the CIA WikiLeaks dump tells us: Encryption works
- Blue Jackets score late win over Sabres
- Kessel lifts Penguins over Oilers in shootout
- 2 critically ill in San Francisco after drinking toxic tea
- China tries to reassure foreign companies over industry plan
- Wiggins lifts Timberwolves to upset win over Warriors
- New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard
- Shields stops Szabados in 4th round on milestone night
- Trauma to lives, economy from tsunami persists 6 years on
- Heart-wrenching! Taiwan Green Island seashore dampened by massive oil dump
- Indian Prime Minister Modi's party ahead in state polls
- Phil Kessel scores SO winner, Penguins beat Oilers 3-2
- Pat Cummins to replace Starc for remaining 2 India tests
- Puerto Rico beats Venezuela 11-0 in World Baseball Classic
- Prosecutors in AP report on church abuse no longer employed
- Sri Lanka reduce Bangladesh to 157-5 chasing 457
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Taiwan marks 6th anniversary of Fukushima nuclear disaster
- Wiggins lifts Timberwolves to upset win over Warriors
- Maoist rebel attack kills 11 paramilitary soldiers in India
- Wiggins comes up big to lift Wolves over Warriors, 103-102
- After 2 months, Mattis is only Trump pick at Pentagon
- Ohio Dems see edge if Trump tells agency head 'you're fired'
- Trump lawyers knew Flynn might register as foreign agent
- Melania Trump begins to embrace new role as first lady
- Pence to make case for health care overhaul in Kentucky
- Time marches on, with a little bit more skip this weekend
- Credibility a question for GOP-led probe of Russia, election
- Tax credits work differently in 'Obamacare' and GOP plan
- Trump's labor nominee likely to be asked about Florida case
- Trump's choice for FDA has ties to Wall Street, drug makers
- New administration seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
- Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 259 runs in first test
- State TV: Iran Air receives 2nd of 100 Airbus jets
- Highlanders beat Blues 16-12 in Super Rugby
- Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by 259 runs
- Turkish foreign minister determined to visit Netherlands
- German police order mall to stay closed after attack threat
- African Union force in Somalia needs troop surge, chief says
- Pakistan PM seeks help from clerics in war against militants
- Vissel Kobe beats Sendai 2-1 to stay top of J-League
- Report: 22 civilians killed in bombing of Yemen market
- Afghan official: 8 police killed in an insider attack
- Spain reports case of mad cow disease
- Turkey's determination against Kurds alienates US, Russia
- Dutch government withdraws landing permission for Turkish foreign minister's aircraft in dispute over campaigning
- Malaysia hopes for talks with North Korea in 'next few days'
- Australian NRL results
- Overtime again: Cowboys beat Brisbane in NRL state derby
- Syria's Assad says priority is capturing IS capital Raqqa
- Federal court finds Texas gerrymandered maps on racial lines
- UN chief seeks more police for Congo mission as violence up
- Taichung Intl Animation Festival calls for entries
- Turkish Coast Guard: 48 Syrian migrants stopped at sea
- Arab TV: 40 killed in twin blast near religious site in Syria's capital, no official death toll yet
- Sydney FC still on cusp of clinching 1st place in A-League
- Liberia asks as UN leaves: Who will pursue war's atrocities?
- The Latest: Twin blasts hit near religious sites in Damascus
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans celebrate Park's ouster
- Arthur wants more aggressive Pakistan for ODIs
- Italy's Northern League seeks inroads in south amid protests
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - March 11
- More than 800 tons of expired products still on shelves
- Attack on rhinoceros in Paris puts zoo security in spotlight
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Modi surges to power in India's most crucial state election
- Review: Russian 'Triennale' striking in its diversity
- Cyprus: EU opposes peace deal giving Turks key freedoms
- The Latest: Turkish opposition leader blasts Dutch
- Peiffer earns 1st biathlon WCup win in more than 2 years
- Spanish police: sex ring exploited minor billed as 'virgin'
- Book explores trends through fate of Ohio glass manufacturer
- Leader of Spain's largest union stepping down
- South Sudan rebels say they've abducted 2 Indian engineers
- 3 Belarus opposition leaders sentenced to 15 days
- Madagascar cyclone death toll reaches 38, authorities say
- Chawrasia, Pepperell and Pigem share lead at Indian Open
- Silva, Aguero send Man City into FA Cup semis with Boro win
- Sundby secures men's cross-country ski World Cup title
- GOP acts fast on health care, aims to avoid ire Dems faced
- Blue Jay's House expected to be released from hospital
- Nissan recalls more than 54,000 cars, cites air bag problem
- France beats Italy 40-18 in Six Nations
- Vatican confirms papal trip to Egypt under study
- Death toll in Guatemala fire rises to 38 girls
- Jack Kerouac's 95th birthday celebrated in his hometown
- Kayaker begins world record attempt in Michigan
- Thousands gather to mourn former Haitian president Preval
- Bergsma wins 1,000 title in speed skating World Cup
- Eskimo village aims to serve up reindeer meat far and wide
- Cardboard boxes as cribs? Safety sleep program expands
- Elise Christie wins 1500 short track world title
- Turkish foreign minister says Dutch decision 'a scandal in every way and cannot be accepted'
- Glasgow club Rangers hires Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha
- Ex-Trump adviser swaps messages with DNC hacking suspect
- France secures 40-18 bonus-point win over Italy in 6 Nations
- Secret Service: Person arrested on White House grounds
- Report: Missed opportunities led to 2016 Texas balloon crash
- Quintana king of the mountains again in Tirreno-Adriatico
- Settlement erases some of Aubrey McClendon estate debts
- Possible change in governors not altering Kansas tax debate
- Bayern extends Bundesliga lead; Leipzig, Dortmund both lose
- Wade Marrs leads out of halfway point of Alaska's Iditarod
- St. Louis mayoral race holds lessons for black candidates
- Bear killed in German zoo after it escapes from compound
- Israel soars at World Baseball Classic, and a nation shrugs
- Pastors, others checking on Detroit residents without power
- Lin Dan ousted by Chinese teammate in All England semis
- As incivility hits new depths, many are working to combat it
- Lukaku nets 19th of EPL season as Everton beats West Brom
- King gets 3 as Cherries beat West Ham to end 2017 drought
- Official: Poland needs less trust in EU, bolder policy
- Rio state to vaccinate population against yellow fever
- Niasse boosts Hull survival bid by clinching win vs Swansea
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- England has won a second successive Six Nations after crushing Scotland at Twickenham
- England has equalled the All Blacks' tier one world record of 18 successive test rugby wins
- England wins Six Nations after crushing Scotland
- Pope seeks broad consultations for vicar of Rome
- Sevilla held to 1-1 draw against Leganes in Spanish league
- NTSB: Fire at Iowa train derailment still burning Saturday
- Six Nations Results
- England's record winning rugby streak
- Six Nations Rugby Champions
- Rampant England retains Six Nations, beats Scotland 61-21
- Mbappe and Moutinho on target as Monaco beats Bordeaux 2-1
- Six Nations' highest scores
- Hoverboard eyed in fire that critically injured 3 girls
- BC-GLF--Indian Open Scores
- AP Sources: Andrew Peters cleared to coach youth hockey team
- Puerto Rico pitches changes to fiscal plan to avoid cuts
- Injured Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien out for rest of season
- Ex-tent prison in South Texas, site of 2015 riot, to be sold
- How England went from Rugby World Cup duds to record-setters
- Porte wins stage 7 while Henao takes Paris-Nice overall lead
- Shiffrin clinches slalom title before 1st run at Squaw
- AT&T says service restored after brief 'hardware issue'
- Panionios beats Larissa 1-0 to close in on Greek lead
- Women's World Cup Slalom Champions
- Teheran leads Colombia past Canada in World Baseball Classic
- Mexicans line up at first foreign-owned gas station
- Official: Access to and from Dutch embassy, consulate in Turkey closed off for security reasons
- School begins performances of musical with racial slurs
- 6 Nations: Scotland counts cost of bruising loss to England
- Will Power wins pole again at St. Pete for IndyCar opener
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru
- House panel wants any evidence Trump's phones were tapped
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Rain delays play on day 5, 1st test NZ vs. South Africa
- Sampdoria beats Genoa 1-0 to complete historic derby double
- The Latest: US attorney Bharara was fired after not quitting
- The Latest: 1 girl dies, 2 hurt in fire blamed on hoverboard
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Adam Hadwin shoots 67 to open 4-shot lead in Valspar
- ACLU launches nationwide training on protest, resistance
- BC-GLF--Valspar Championship Scores
- Jordan releases soldier who killed 7 Israeli girls in 1997
- Super Rugby Summaries
- Madison Keys wins 1st match of 2017 after left wrist surgery
- Andrade takes WBA super welter title by split decision
- Logano pulls away from Larson, wins Las Vegas Xfinity race
- Dodgers' Ryu pitches 2 innings in spring training debut
- No play before lunch in 1st test, NZ vs. South Africa
- NASCAR XFINITY-Boyd Gaming 300 Results
- NASCAR XFINITY-Boyd Gaming 300 Results
- AP PHOTOS: Fire extinguishers at China's Great Hall
- Joni Sledge, member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Sheriff: Man texts girl she better be worth risk of jail
- Rotterdam mayor: Turkish minister sent back to Germany after diplomatic standoff
- New Zealand vs. South Africa 1st test ends in draw
- Royals' Perez injured during Venezuela's WBC win
- Indian PM Modi's party wins landslide in key state elections
- China says it uses death penalty sparingly
- Un documentaire des macaques de Kaohsiung en vente dans les librairies de Taiwan
- S. Korea mulls constitutional overhaul following Park ouster
- 'Ghostbusters,' Kevin Hart win big at Kids' Choice Awards
- Cruz homer caps comeback as Dominicans beat US 7-5 in WBC
- Heat get past Raptors 104-89, improve to 21-4 in last 25
- Duck carcass found at Taipei City park infected with avian flu
- Flames shutout Jets, Senators defeat Avalanche
- Today in History
- Mexico OKs Trump trademarks for hotels and tourism industry
- Philippines, communist rebels agree to resume talks, truce
- Spurs roll to victory over Warriors
- Michael Hendry wins New Zealand Open in three-way playoff
- Wondolowski, Lima, Godoy rally Quakes over Whitecaps 3-2
- Employer communication after work via LINE considered overtime: Labor Affairs
- Lindor homers twice, Puerto Rico beats Mexico 9-4
- Own goal hands Red Bulls win over Colorado
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Israel beats Cuba 4-1 to improve to 4-0 at WBC
- Libya's deepening split finds battleground at oil terminals
- House committee wants evidence for Trump's wiretap claim
- Taichung Theater to build new smoking area after removing smoking pavilion 3 months after completion
- AP Interview: Former Obama spokesman talks Trump, Russia
- House released from hospital, a day after hit by liner
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Villanova beat Creighton, Arizona outlast Oregon
- Storm to hit Northeast; blizzard watch for NYC, Boston
- Israel beats Cuba 4-1 to improve to 4-0 at WBC
- DPP lawmaker flexes political muscle with aim of winning Kaohsiung mayoral primary
- Indian Festival Holi kicks off in Taipei
- Richard Gere in Israel criticizes settlements
- Despite poaching, South Africa plans for rhino horn trade
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a rising star in Trump's orbit
- Somalia: Media worker wounded in car bomb blast in capital
- Ousted South Korean president prepares return to home
- Dutch PM: Red line drawn because of Turkey's 'blackmail'
- Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker fans flames from security bubble
- Nigerian police say 2 teenage suicide bombers shot dead
- Madagascar cyclone death toll reaches 50, authorities say
- The Latest: 12 arrested during protest at Turkish consulate
- 'Carlos the Jackal,' 1970s extremist, faces Paris trial
- 15 killed, several dozen missing in garbage dump landslide outside Ethiopia's capital
- 15 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide
- Panthers rebound in emphatic style in Australia's NRL
- Kazuyoshi Miura breaks own record as J-League oldest scorer
- CWB: Pleasant weather to stay until Monday
- A man has climbed onto the roof of the Dutch consulate in Istanbul, replaced flag with Turkish one as tensions mount.
- Clash with police leaves 21 injured in Georgian city
- South Korean official says ousted President Park Geun-hye has left the presidential palace
- Foxconn’s Terry Gou set to fight breast cancer in Taiwan
- The Latest: Ousted S.Korea leader leaves presidential palace
- Iran unveils domestically produced tank, production line
- Union announcing strikes at Berlin airports for Monday
- Chinese Communist Party officials harden rhetoric on Islam
- UK minister tells lawmakers not to delay Brexit
- Ousted South Korean leader denies wrongdoing, making first public statement since being removed from office
- Dutch PM Rutte seeks to de-escalate tensions with Turkey
- Protestant leader may step aside for new Belfast unity deal
- Foreign minister says Turkey will not be satisfied with apology from Dutch, warns of repercussions.
- Turkey's Erdogan renews 'Nazism and fascism' accusation against Dutch after minister is ousted from Netherlands
- Opposition figure says Saudi teen killed in security raid
- Malaysia now says only 315 North Koreans left in the country
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Turkey's Erdogan says Netherlands will 'pay the price' for 'shameless' treatment of minister
- Now-fired Preet Bharara proud of 'absolute independence'
- Health law's woes, real or perceived, drive call for repeal
- Republicans still battle each other even after gaining power
- Media reports: Threatened attack on German mall linked to IS
- Who and why, twin mysteries behind leak of CIA's cybertools
- Japan's Ito wins final round of women's ski jump World Cup
- Putin spokesman: When will dialogue with US start?
- In 1st budget, Trump to push conservative view of government
- Pope prays for all mistreated youths after Guatemala blaze
- Trump budget timeline mixes deadlines, uncertainty
- More great white sharks appear to be visiting off Cape Cod
- Chawrasia successfully defends Indian Open title
- Spanish police investigate suspected human trafficking route
- Ancient palace revealed under destroyed Mosul shrine
- Bjoergen wins cross-country World Cup 30k in dominant style
- Taiwan’s Jenny Huang loses MMA title fight
- Health chief: No one worse off financially under GOP plan
- Fearful immigrants are offered anti-deportation training
- Teaching Trump: Should teachers offer up their own politics?
- Drop in herring a mystery in Maine as bait price booms
- Turkey dispute timing could be plus for Dutch PM Mark Rutte
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Pakistan to conduct 1st population survey in 19 years
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Indiana lawmakers weigh banning so-called sanctuary campuses
- How to avoid paying too much for your student loan
- Everybody was kung fu fighting at Song-Jiang Battle Array
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Utilities: 90 percent of Michigan's 1.1M power outages fixed
- Italy expels Tunisian for links to Berlin market attacker
- States scramble for funding to upgrade aging voting machines
- Al-Qaida's branch in Syria says it was behind twin blasts near holy shrines frequented by Shiites that killed 40
- Al-Qaida-linked group claims deadly attack in Syrian capital
- Leader Celtic held by Rangers, drops points for 2nd time
- 2 die in crush at massive Argentine rock concert
- Turkey's president calls on international organizations to speak out against Netherlands, impose sanctions
- Social democrats meeting in Berlin to work against populism
- Report: Serbia to get Russian jets before election
- Slaying of thief fuels Italy's debate on legitimate defense
- Chong Wei wins 4th All England title and says he'll be back
- German to deport alleged attacker to Tunisia
- Documentary play about Boston Marathon bombing to premiere
- Man alleges Detroit police framed him for 1992 slaying
- Father, son take the lead in Iditarod race across Alaska
- Coalition official: IS-held Mosul completely surrounded
- Son Heung-min treble steers Tottenham into FA Cup semifinals
- Craig Shakespeare retains Leicester job until end of season
- Fishing magnate known as 'The Codfather' to plead guilty
- Bergsma wins speed skating overall World Cup trophy
- Belarus police detain protesters, journalists amid protests
- Icardi and Banega net hat tricks as Inter beats Atalanta 7-1
- France, Austria win relays in biathlon World Cup
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Schalke beats Augsburg, ends 3-game winless Bundesliga run
- 'Kong' outmuscles 'Logan' to become king of the box office
- Sagan sprints to 2nd stage win, Quintana leads Tirreno
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Immigration tensions seep into South by Southwest music fest
- Palestinian leader says Trump committed to Mideast peace
- Teaching Trump: Should teachers offer up their own politics?
- Christie wins her 1st overall world short track title
- After amazing win vs PSG, Barcelona loses 2-1 to Deportivo
- SNL skewers first daughter Ivanka Trump
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Contador narrowly misses 3rd Paris-Nice title as Henao wins
- Liverpool rallies to beat Burnley 2-1, consolidates 4th spot
- Haitian officials say bus runs into crowd, killing at least 34 people
- Bus runs into crowd in Haiti, killing at least 34 people
- Death toll in Guatemala children's shelter fire rises to 40
- Bourdais wins IndyCar opener in St Petersburg in major upset
- Depay nets spectacular lob as Lyon routs Toulouse 4-0
- Albania's premier says 4 Cabinet ministers stepping down
- Romania: 2,000 march in support of anti-corruption fight
- Mexico mourns soccer-less weekend as referees hold strike
- The Latest: Necropsy shows Iditarod dog overheated on flight
- Confirmation hearing for Trump's labor pick now March 22
- Tottenham into FA Cup semis but Kane faces another layoff
- Navajo Nation police officer critically wounded in shooting
- Derby fires McClaren after 'team unity and morale' declines
- Galloping moose surprises snowboarder on Colorado run
- Olympiakos ends losing streak to keep 6-point lead in Greece
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Dominican Republic beats Colombia 10-3 in 11 innings in WBC
- Adam Hadwin hangs on at Innisbrook, earns Masters spot
- 2 dead, 10 missing, dozens injured in storms in south Brazil
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Molina criticizes MLB over security concerns at WBC
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Fourth victim identified after fatal New Orleans shooting
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Correa homers, Puerto Rico advances in WBC, beats Italy
- Martin Truex Jr. wins, Kyle Busch bloodied in brawl
- Aurier in spotlight after lengthy delay in substitution
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Kobalt 400 Results
- The Latest: Navajo Nation police officer dies after shooting
- UNICEF says 2016 was worst year yet for Syria's children
- Scientists race to prevent wipeout of world's coral reefs
- Australian Olympic Committee appoints new CEO
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Nadal opens bid for 4th Indian Wells title with 2-set win
- Monaco needs another big Champions League comeback vs. City
- 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Festivities in Taipei
- Jersey's Olivia Jordan-Higgins wins Symetra Tour opener
- Rockies 1B Desmond, Indians 2B Kipnis sidelined by injuries
- Thomas scores 22 for Celtics, joins fans in celebration
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Tyra Banks to host season 12 of 'America's Got Talent'
- Atlanta wins 6-1 in Minnesota's snowy home opener
- US team advances in WBC by beating Canada 8-0
- Le Festival des arums blancs à Yangmingshan de Taiwan
- South Korean trainer jets land in Kaohsiung
- Norwegian hockey teams play record 8 overtime periods
- Asian shares mostly higher on cheer over US jobs report
- Photo gallery: China's Great Hall in shadow and light
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Kane, Panarin get Blackhawks going in 4-2 win over Minnesota
- Taichung International Animation Festival calls for international entries
- Taiwan’s Tai makes history in win over Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon
- Saudi king visits Japan, seeks help on diversifying economy
- HSBC names outsider for chairman, taps AIA boss for job
- South Korea without Son Heung-min for crucial match vs China
- AP PHOTOS: Death Saint draws followers in Mexico
- Nor'easter to bring heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast
- Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddow's popularity rises
- HK leader given role in China's top political advisory body
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- AP's legendary 'Napalm Girl' photographer Nick Ut to retire
- AP PHOTOS: AP's Nick Ut took photos 'from hell to Hollywood'
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Today in History
- Ducks send slumping Capitals to 4th straight loss, 5-2
- Barn yarn: Retirees knitting sweaters for chilly chickens
- Harden's triple-double helps Rockets top Cavs 117-112
- UNICEF says 2016 was worst year yet for Syria's children
- Israeli police: Palestinian shot dead after stabbing attack
- Taiwan stocks gain as Fed hints at rate increases
- Saric, Okafor lead 76ers past Lakers 118-116
- Malaysia says it will give Kim's family time to claim body
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Officials warn of global religious extremism threat to China
- Disrespected Big 10 can 'make some noise' in NCAA Tournament
- Delivery driver beaten by couple in Changhua for being late
- Things to know about NCAA tourney: More upsets, rematch?
- Column: Wildcats a fun story, but stop Cubs comparisons now
- China has 5,000 spies in Taiwan: official
- Asian shares mostly higher on cheer over US jobs report
- GEC switches to ‘Taiwan’ from ‘Chinese-Taipei’
- Marathon to a sprint: NBA regular season enters final month
- AP Exclusive: Under radar, Florida spent $240M on lawyers
- US congressman supports anti-immigration Dutch politician
- Pakistan hosts women lawmakers from 12 countries
- Murder trial to open for deputy charged in child's shooting
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Republicans brace for downbeat CBO analysis of health bill
- Berlin ground staff strike, hundreds of flights canceled
- GOP looking to avoid lengthy health care debate Dems faced
- Some parts of 'Obamacare' are working fairly well
- GOP infighting over health care, other issues belies victory
- Abrupt layoffs leave US attorneys scrambling
- WikiLeaks' latest release raises questions about who and why
- Postelection dominoes create 5 open House seats
- Familiar Democratic name Kennedy fights GOP on health care
- 'Dying one by one:' Somalia drought crushes herders' lives
- Mexico eliminated from WBC despite 11-9 win over Venezuela
- Old-time terrorist 'Carlos the Jackal' back on Paris trial
- Car bomb blast kills 6 near hotel in Somalia's capital
- Indonesia court sentences Brit to 6 years jail for cop death
- Reprieve! Venezuela still alive in WBC after loss to Mexico
- Germany says no future 'free pass' for Turkish politicians
- Convenience store franchise FamilyMart to accept Apple Pay
- Turkey summons Dutch diplomat, formally protests treatment of minister, protesters in the Netherlands
- Youth Park’s Space Fortress Slide is back to serve young residents
- Turkey formally protests minister's treatment in Netherlands
- Taiwan may raise cigarette tax by NT$20 per pack
- Top Saudi prince to meet Trump in White House visit
- Wheelchair user chosen as Russian entry at Eurovision
- Lawmakers electing Hungary's president for 5-year term
- Israel denies entry to prominent British boycott activist
- Group seeks probe of Palestinian beating at anti-Abbas march
- Tainan offers millions in scholarships to Southeast Asian students
- The most beautiful college campuses in Taiwan
- French candidate Fillon on defensive over suits, caricature
- Taiwan police return lost phone to Irish woman
- German minister seeks way to cut funding for far-right party
- UN expert warns of rights impact of North Korea tests
- Kenya governor says police blocking him from Kenyatta event
- Photo gallery: China's Great Hall in shadow and light
- Rechargeable lithium batteries come with fire risks
- Taiwan honors fallen WWII soldiers at memorial in India
- Squatters' urban garden comes to life with pope's tacit OK
- The Latest: No immediate Dutch reaction on Turkey protest
- Nigeria's president set to resume work after weeks overseas
- Democrats warn against funding border wall in catchall bill
- Trump budget timeline mixes deadlines, uncertainty
- Obama books to be published worldwide, from Ireland to India
- Conway suggests surveillance of Trump went beyond phones
- Blogger goes on trial for playing 'Pokemon Go' in a church
- China law would outlaw insults to Communist heroes, martyrs
- EU's Tusk to face investigators in Poland
- Merkel and Trump: Opposing styles with common interests
- Nigerian police say 35 killed when truck loses control
- Trial in Spain begins for the killing of US pilgrim in 2015
- Albanian premier replaces 4 Cabinet ministers
- Agreement reached to evacuate rebels from Syria's Homs
- Russian doctor Portugalov banned for life in doping case
- Death toll reaches 50 in Ethiopia landfill collapse
- EU solves antitrust spat with Russia's state gas producer
- Ex-Guinea military head extradited over stadium massacre
- Man: Women posing as Uber driver robbed him in New Orleans
- Blatter 'reckless' to pay Platini $2M, new court ruling says
- Intel is buying Israel's Mobileye for more than $15 billion, paving entry into autonomous driving technology
- 15 endangered turtles found smuggled in shoes: Taiwan Customs
- Scotland's leader says she will seek authority for a new independence vote
- Scotland's leader: New independence vote should be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.
- Boston's police body camera pilot program extended
- Scotland's leader seeks new independence referendum
- Man faces sentence, told agent he wanted 'martyrdom'
- Chris Froome praises Team Sky leader Dave Brailsford
- Official: Afghan forces storm Taliban-run prison, free 32
- Intel buying car tech company Mobileye in $14.09B deal
- NATO chief seeks to reassure Trump on defense budgets
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Malawi withdraws from African Cup qualifying, has no money
- EU calls on Turkey to refrain from "excessive statements" following Nazi comments regarding Dutch
- NATO chief calls on allies to "show mutual respect" after diplomatic spat between Turkey, Netherlands
- Man charged after leading New Jersey police on 30-mile chase
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Woman questions Spicer at DC Apple store, tweets video
- Sevilla's struggles could hurt its run in Champions League
- Lawyered up? A look at what Florida has spent money on
- Travel website lists five not-to-miss street foods in Taipei
- Egypt pardons 203 people jailed for illegal protests
- State probes into NY utilities' windstorm response sought
- EU: Moldova needs to do more to improve rule of law
- Guinness, Airbnb offer Dublin brewery bar for 1 night only
- The Latest: Anti-Brexit protesters outside UK Parliament
- Taiwan researcher grieves over illegal oil dumping on Green Island
- EU clears Siemens' acquisition of wind turbine maker Gamesa
- Intel and Mobileye, the race for a driverless future
- Kim Kardashian West opens up about gunpoint Paris robbery
- Documents: Reckless murder case against ex-astronaut delayed
- Juventus focused on winning the Champions League
- Big week for markets: Brexit, Fed and elections to collide
- Second part of ancient Egyptian statue lifted from site
- Philly police find autistic teen with bound feet out in cold
- Court condemns former Catalan chief for vote on independence
- As Brexit nears, a look at how 5 people are coping
- Saudi king visits Japan, seeks help in diversifying economy
- Greek minister: Opposition support needed for austerity
- Laukkanen's brisk pacing gives urgency to 'Forgotten Girls'
- Polish investigators confirm Minnesota man was Nazi unit commander; will seek arrest, extradition
- Dutch premier wants to turn tide of populism in election
- Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trading
- Duterte asks military to tell China vast sea area 'is ours'
- Netherlands beats Israel 12-2 in World Baseball Classic
- Ed Sheeran to guest star on 'Game of Thrones'
- Russian doping investigator McLaren hits back at critics
- Dutch PM Mark Rutte, a traditional Dutch consensus builder
- Sony announces four new handsets in Taiwan
- Austria goalkeeper Ramazan Oezcan retires from national team
- EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine for 6 more months
- Poland confirms Minnesota man as Nazi commander
- EU antitrust chief: Luxembourg leakers did the right thing
- New novel imagines Lincoln amid ghosts after son's death
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- German dispatcher halts train as woman in heels gets stuck
- Lefties, techies long at odds in SF, team up against Trump
- Lefties, techies long at odds in SF, team up against Trump
- AP PHOTOS: San Francisco's decades long history of protest
- Wait and see: US stocks listless ahead of a jam-packed week
- NY cemetery receives rare photo of its 'Little Drummer Boy'
- Liz Weston: Tax refund predators are waiting
- California police kill man with gas can who lit a smoke
- Lawyer releasing 'unedited' Ferguson video of Brown in store
- Milo Ventimiglia poured his dad into Jack on 'This is Us'
- Racing 92 and Stade Francais to merge from next season
- Closing arguments set in ex-LA sheriff's corruption trial
- Brandon Nimmo returns to Mets with pulled hamstring
- Employers lift hiring in 13 states in January, cut jobs in 1
- The Latest: Nazi hunter praises prosecutors' arrest efforts
- The Latest: Man pleads not guilty in killings of 3 women
- Review: 'Roanoke Girls' is storytelling at its finest
- Ex-Kosovo top communist leader shot and wounded
- Rwanda says gunmen flee to Burundi after killing 2
- Man charged with killing 3 women pleads not guilty
- Egypt's state news agency says prosecutor has ordered the release of ousted President Hosni Mubarak
- Kosovo citizen charged with joining Islamic State in Syria
- Past major winners welcome to Masters, but not to play
- Get Started: Business optimism back to pre-recession levels
- Neighbors die in same building, coroner calls it coincidence
- Hungary: 94 migrants in detention launch hunger strike
- Aid workers detained as South Sudan military accuses rebels
- Simmering tensions, elections underlie Turkish-Dutch dispute
- Prosecutor orders release of Egypt's ousted leader Mubarak
- Tribes ask judge to stop Dakota Access oil from flowing
- Brash Maine defense lawyer in Zumba brothel case dies at 79
- Moderate earthquake shakes Myanmar's biggest city
- Ex-Michigan official gets probation in Flint water probe
- Horst Ehmke, aide to West German leader Brandt, dies at 90
- German police release second man held over mall threat
- Raphael Bostic tapped to head Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
- Durban stripped of 2022 Commonwealth Games
- Penn St. ex-athletic director pleads guilty in abuse case
- Congo says American, Swedish officials with UN kidnapped
- The Latest: Police: Shooting victim pulled knife on officers
- Why so few are worried about likely Fed rate hike this week
- Trump: GOP bill will push insurance costs 'down, down, down'
- Board to Puerto Rico: Cut pension system, impose furloughs
- Gaviria wins stage, Quintana leads Tirreno into final day
- Iran sentences a son of an opposition leader to 6 months
- Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano erupts again, spewing ash cloud
- Search on for suspect accused of abducting estranged wife
- Criss Angel blames poor eating, sleeping for Vegas mishap
- The Latest: Trump compares health care bill to Obama ratings
- Review: A 'Beauty and the Beast' with a new dimension
- 5 ways to get creative with Easter baskets
- An Arkansas prison spokesman says the state has obtained enough of a lethal drug to conduct 8 executions next month
- Arkansas official: State has drugs to conduct 8 executions
- 'Little Picasso' draws admiration in squalid Serbian camp
- Austrian police detain suspect in radical Islamic probe
- Water park eyed at ex-Atlantic Club casino in Atlantic City
- Review: Laura Marling takes a giant step on 'Semper Femina'
- Experts begin defusing 11 tons of explosives found in Munich
- California joins legal challenge to revised Trump travel ban
- Funny, first novel about freshman love at Harvard
- A look at what's next for Scotland with second referendum
- Ex-mayor pleads guilty to after meth-for-sex sting
- The Latest: Jurors questioned for deputy in boy's shooting
- The Latest: States seeks Tuesday Trump travel ban hearing
- VP plans to visit Asia Pacific region next month
- Sculpture marking terror attacks goes up in Brussels near EU
- The Latest: Cleanup finished at pipeline protest camps
- Airlines expect to cancel thousands of flights due to storm
- The Latest: Snow expected to blanket Northeast
- Amy Krouse Rosenthal, best-selling author, dead at age 51
- Michelle Obama writes college letter for 'Black-ish' star
- Kosovo ex-communist leader wounded in assassination attempt
- Senator asks ethics office to assess Trump's foreign deals
- Iceland set to lift money controls left over since crisis
- Remains of 14 bodies found at shuttered Venezuelan prison
- 200-year-old tavern moved from Massachusetts to Connecticut
- Agriculture nominee will distance himself from businesses
- A look at some Israeli high-tech successes
- The Latest: Prosecutors say sheriff obstructed FBI probe
- Verizon sought $925 million penalty for Yahoo's lax security
- Embiid says Saric is rookie of the year, but debate rages on
- Jones on 6N title: We haven't got anything to celebrate yet
- NYC sues Verizon, claims broken promises on Fios cable
- Turkey diplomatic spat could boost Erdogan referendum quest
- Burundi's government says malaria kills over 700 this year
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- A look at the issues facing US-Saudi ties under Trump
- UK's EU exit bill reaches final hurdle in Parliament
- Taking WBC seriously, Team USA advances to 2nd round
- Turkey's Erdogan slams Merkel for siding with Netherlands, accuses Germany of supporting terrorism.
- Turkey's president says ministers will apply to the European human rights court over their treatment in Netherlands
- Turkey's Erdogan tells Turks living elsewhere in Europe not to vote for anti-Turkish parties
- Florida-based Silver Airways cuts service to Cuba
- Vincent Kriechmayr posts top time in Aspen downhill training
- The Latest: Man charged in Ferguson protests
- Stenographer collapses on Senate floor at session's start
- Pandora starts on-demand music subscription service
- Germany's Merkel delays White House visit due to storm
- WFP seeks $460 million more for Yemen to prevent famine
- TV drama 'Greenleaf' helps get Oprah Winfrey's TV mojo back
- Dutch election rivals clash in televised debate
- Judge nixes stiffer sentence for Dylann Roof's friend
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Review: 'T2 Trainspotting' a nostalgic trip toward adulthood
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Michigan governor, Canada official want input on trade
- Another 'Hamilton' tour to crisscross America next year
- MTV Movie Awards get a reboot with addition of TV nods
- AP FACT CHECK: Pope didn't change 10 Commandments
- 'Dragon Tattoo' follow-up coming in 2018 with new cast
- Fort Worth man tied to 4 killings set for execution Tuesday
- AP Explains: Budget scorekeeper in health care spotlight
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Congress' nonpartisan budget analyst says 14 million would lose coverage next year under Republican health plan
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Trump envoy
- Game, set, match: Billie Jean King sells World TeamTennis
- FDA OKs new Novartis drug for type of advanced breast cancer
- 'Big Bang Theory' gets spinoff about Sheldon's early years
- Tillerson heads to Asia with North Korea tensions high
- Turkey says it will close air space to Dutch diplomats until Netherlands meets Turkish requests
- Turkey says it is halting all high-level political discussions with the Netherlands
- Lawmakers urge Trump administration to keep Haiti office
- Turkey says Dutch ambassador can't return, will advise parliament to withdraw from Dutch-Turkish friendship group
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Facebook says its data can't be used for 'surveillance'
- Rapporteur 'disappointed' UN rights panel divided on Myanmar
- Ruby Tuesday exploring sale as part of strategic review
- Trump chides media for being 'rude' after Conway interviews
- Former Israeli company executive pleads guilty to US fraud
- Minneapolis hits rogue liquor store with 30-day suspension
- The Latest: Ryan defends health bill after CBO report
- Guatemala fires officials in youth shelter fire
- Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Canada than US
- CDC: Don't donate sperm in 3 Florida counties due to Zika
- BC-US--Index, US
- Activist investor Ackman's hedge fund sells Valeant stake
- Ilka Stuhec looks to keep breakout season going in Aspen
- Mexican soccer reverses ruling that led to referees' strike
- Girl Guides of Canada cancel US trips over Trump order
- Mobileye and Cempra climb; Del Taco and Frontier dip
- UN chief warns women globally are suffering 'new assaults'
- Mississippi House retreats from Confederate flag mandate
- Kante sends Chelsea into cup semis with win v 10-man United
- Key members of Trump's circle under scrutiny for Russia ties
- Lazio leaves it late but beats Torino 3-1
- In sensation of 'Get Out,' hints of a Trump-effect
- Widow sues amid listeria outbreak tied to raw milk cheese
- UK Parliament approves bill authorizing government to trigger EU exit process by March 31.
- Snoop Dogg aims gun at clown dressed as Trump in new video
- Senate confirms Trump pick to head Medicare and Medicaid
- Kerber survives 3-set marathon at hot Indian Wells
- Stradivarius will be heard for first time since 1980 theft
- Rates rise on US Treasury bills to highest in 8 years
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Flight attendants sue American Airlines over Facebook posts
- Osasuna's winless streak in Spain reaches 19 games
- Benfica beats Belenenses to regain Portuguese league lead
- 'Kong: Skull Island' is king of box office with $61 million
- Enbridge insists pipelines safe despite worn-away covering
- Impending nor'easter forces brief delay in Hernandez trial
- Fired NY prosecutor leaves office for last time to applause
- Florida Gov. Scott signs death penalty fix into law
- Alleged jewel thief arrested after missing court hearing
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Cahill in Socceroos squad for Asian World Cup qualifiers
- Rookie shortstop Amed Rosario rising fast in Mets' future
- The Who takes up Vegas residency at Caesars July 29-Aug. 11
- Governor suspends councilman accused of domestic violence
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- UConn, Irish, South Carolina, Baylor top seeds in NCAAs
- Indians' Carrasco not fazed by rough day against White Sox
- Former Guantanamo prisoner has 19-hour surgery in Canada
- Demolition delayed on California's crumbling Big Sur bridge
- Cavaliers waive Andrew Bogut, sign forward Larry Sanders
- DeMarcus Ware announces his retirement from NFL
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- S. Korea acting leader turns down resignations by Park aides
- Grizzlies' Parsons out indefinitely with left knee injury
- Tim Tebow gets 1st hit for Mets, singles vs Marlins
- Man arrested after attack at Middle Eastern restaurant
- Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke plant lawsuit
- Taiwan dans la Compétition Open du plus grand concours de photographie au monde 2017
- AP names 5 to roles in Asia-Pacific cross-format leadership
- Chunghwa Post to partner with Alipay in second quarter
- 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia despite approval
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Atkinson scores 2 as Blue Jackets set franchise records
- Foxconn's Terry Gou wants genetic testing for cancer to be as popular as iPhones
- Spurs beat Hawks to join Warriors with NBA's best record
- Former President indicted for leaking confidential information
- Rockies' Desmond needs hand surgery, no return date set
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Customs seizes marijuana packaged as tea
- Counterintelligence bill back on table to fight Chinese spies
- Malaysia says Kim Jong Nam's body has been embalmed
- Today in History
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- US applications for New Zealand citizenship jump 70 percent
- England plans salary cap, player quotas for women's soccer
- Venezuela qualifies for second round of WBC
- Court filing: Cellphone records tracked accused killer of 3
- Lawyer: No late appeals likely for Texas inmate set to die
- Get by without Planned Parenthood? One Texas effort stumbles
- Flights scrapped, schools closed as Nor'easter lashes region
- Ex-Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou indicted over secrets leak
- Toshiba delays earnings report on troubled US nuclear unit
- Okura Prestige Taipei Hotel apologizes for serving expired food
- Winter storm forces basketball teams to alter travel plans
- Pirates hijack freighter off Somalia's coast, officials say
- North Korea blames US and South Korea for Malaysia attack
- Pineapple cake maker Vigor Kobo main board IPO delayed
- In Ky. coal country, a potential embrace of nuclear power
- State police: More than 30 cars involved in Chicago pileup
- In Mosul, a heavy but not crushing blow to Islamic State
- Police in Nepal capital tear down earthquake victim camp
- Asian stocks drift as investors await Fed meeting
- Official says Pakistan promises nuclear arms responsibility
- Ex-Chelsea star Michael Essien moves to Indonesian club
- Flames edge Pens, equal team mark with 10th straight win
- Kashmir ex-rebels, families live stateless in their own home
- Photo of the Day: Sappy shadow couple embraces on White Day
- Taipei among top 100 cities in quality of living rankings
- Key members of Trump's circle under scrutiny for Russia ties
- Taiwan ranks 19th globally for Internet connection speed: Akamai
- China says rebuilding major western Buddhist learning center
- 23 Asian countries meet in Pakistan to mull union like EU
- Afghan officials: Taliban cut off accused thief's hand, foot
- Critics of GOP health bill get ammunition from budget score
- Obama's final year: US spent $36 million in records lawsuits
- 239 additional trains for Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, booking begins on March 17
- Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to fight crime
- What the budget analysts say about GOP health care bill
- AP Explains: CBO's independent views can rankle lawmakers
- African governments learn to block the internet, but at cost
- Turkey slams EU for backing Netherlands in dispute
- Berlin airport ground staff strike for 2nd consecutive day
- Karl Marx's German birthplace accepts Marx statue from China
- One-third of Taiwanese PhD holders may seek work abroad
- Pakistan police: Truck accidentally kills 7 Afghan refugees
- The Latest: DC fed offices: 3-hour delayed arrival, telework
- Groups urge Thai action against torture, disappearances
- Eni official: huge gas find off Egypt sign of maybe more
- Balloon accidents in central Turkey injure 49 people
- Berlin police hunt cyclist who squirted acid at women
- Fast and Furious: Tomb Sweeping Day
- S. Korea women's school movement seen as root of Park ouster
- The Latest: Dutch forces had permission to shoot in standoff
- Taipei rental assistance to reach NT$1.4B in 2018
- PCB suspends Irfan for violating anti-corruption code
- Death toll reaches 65 in Ethiopia landfill collapse
- Derby brings in former player Rowett to replace McClaren
- Bank of England's newly appointed deputy governor Charlotte Hogg resigns following conflict of interest allegation
- German husband of Danish queen's younger sister dies at 82.
- EU court rejects case against Tamil Tigers 'terror' label
- Bank of England's deputy governor resigns
- Volkswagen CEO: US remains 'core market' for company
- Strengthened security 1 year after Ivory Coast beach attack
- Former Taiwan President indicted for leaking confidential information
- Thai customs sizes 21 rhino horns worth $5 million
- 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia despite approval
- Brexit explained: What's next on the UK's road out of the EU
- Timeline of events leading up to planned Brexit
- Cyprus says sweeping changes have reduced prison suicides
- French Rugby Federation unhappy with merger plans
- EU: renewables made up 16.7 pct of energy mix in 2015
- Moving memoir of terminal cancer up for Wellcome book prize
- Israel arrests Palestinian official in Jerusalem
- Child welfare agency: Girl who killed herself suffered abuse
- Spain says independent Scotland would be at back of EU queue
- German official wants $53M fines for social media hate posts
- Taiwan superstar Jay Chou spotted on budget flight
- Turkey's Erdogan denounces Dutch 'rotten character' amid growing diplomatic spat
- Closing arguments set for Cuban baseball smuggling trial
- Scholarship fund to honor Florida nightclub shooting victims
- Bangladesh focused on rebounding against Sri Lanka
- UN Report: Syrian military deliberately bombed Idlib school
- German authorities ban Islamic extremist group
- Ireland searches for 3 missing crew after helicopter crashes
- Library named for Charleston church shooting victim targeted
- Man starts sentence in crash that killed Miami Heat dancer
- Leverkusen in tough spot facing Atletico in Champions League
- Austria forward Burgstaller returns for Moldova qualifier
- High EU court: workplace headscarf ban not discriminatory
- Ex-member corrects, challenges Vatican over sex abuse board
- Polish European lawmaker suspended over sexist remarks
- International media cover charges against Taiwan ex-President Ma
- Muirfield to admit women, back in British Open rotation
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- UEFA to organize election for vacant FIFA Council seat
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Report accuses Syria of 'slaughter' of people trapped by war
- Scottish leader to UK's May: Don't block independence vote
- A Chinese woman’s 35,000 km and ongoing journey across continents
- Marco Rubio criticizes Snoop Dogg over Trump video
- France, Christian groups to bring refugees in new aid push
- Judge extends deadline in SEC suit over 38 Studios deal
- Mutilated corpses again reported in Burundi, UN expert says
- ‘Flush used toilet paper’ policy to take effect in June
- Report: Driver in Mardi Gras parade accelerated before crash
- Dave Franco and 'Mad Men' star Alison Brie get married
- Clean-up work begins after moderate Myanmar earthquake
- Producer prices up 0.3 percent in February, just half of January increase
- Jury set to deliberate in meningitis outbreak that killed 64
- Sufi leader shot, hacked to death in Bangladesh
- Tyler Perry's dad escapes Louisiana house fire
- The Latest: Budget chief says CBO is wrong on health care
- Aiming to prevent attacks, EU lawmakers toughen gun laws
- Another Ohio coroner out of space, uses mobile morgue setup
- Want to mark a revolution? Kremlin says you can count it out
- Polls: Most Palestinians skeptical of Trump peace efforts
- Wholesale prices up just 0.3 percent in February
- Philippine police face lawsuit campaign over drug killings
- Dublin sees future as hub for financial firms fleeing Brexit
- State: NY woman stole $67K from dead mom's pension checks
- Rutte vs. Wilders pits Dutch elections in a stark light
- 'SpongeBob' creator says he has Lou Gehrig's disease
- In Russia, some long for the return of monarchy
- Blind woman says she and guide dog were kicked off plane
- US aid group says detained South Sudanese staffers freed
- Mafia appetite in Italy soars for farm, food businesses
- Markets Right Now: Energy stocks lead Wall Street lower
- Montenegro leader: Russia wants to destroy EU
- What's at stake in the Dutch elections?
- Small French candidates struggle with endorsement deadline
- Yamada hits 2 home runs to lead Japan over Cuba in WBC
- Goodyear retires blimps but keeps familiar form in flight
- Waiting is the hardest part: Stocks step back ahead of Fed
- Miracle Man: Middleweight Danny Jacobs outfought cancer
- Era of FIFA veteran Hayatou under threat at African election
- French presidential candidate Fillon given preliminary charges over parliamentary jobs for his family
- Corrupt firm paid part of Colombia president's campaign
- Investigation into 2012 Nigeria plane crash faults pilot
- The Latest: Kentucky governor would not veto nuclear bill
- French presidential candidate Fillon charged in jobs probe
- Broadway theaters to stay open Tuesday night despite snow
- Guangzhou Evergrande denied victory by last-gasp penalty
- Florida dad gets life in prison for killing infant son
- Police: Man hit undercover cop he thought was drug dealer
- Ask Brianna: Should I accept money from my parents?
- In the wilds of Mongolia: Horses, sand dunes and stargazing
- Romania, Croatia support EU expansion in eastern Europe
- Trudeau in New York for Broadway play about Canada on 9/11
- Indonesia to take action against coral damage by cruise ship
- Kosovo's president seeks NATO support for creating army
- Neglected strip of Miami Beach gets glamorous makeover
- Boko Haram splinter group leader charged with murder
- Fired US attorney in Manhattan replaced by longtime friend
- Brazil club signs goalkeeper convicted in girlfriend's death
- Cuba pierde ante Japón y tiene un pie fuera del Clásico
- Making waves: Rick Yancey plans a new '5th Wave' novel
- Forces loyal to Libyan general retake oil installations
- Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker fans flames from security bubble
- Oklahoma inmate sentenced for extorting Connecticut man
- Marine leaders vow to combat online nude photo sharing
- Dolly Parton fund helps 921 who lost homes in wildfires
- Gaza father seeks Israeli apology for killing of 3 daughters
- 4 killed in Mexico helicopter crash during hiker recovery
- The Latest: Hungarian detainees continue hunger strike
- Coroner: Family of 8 slain feared release of autopsy details
- AP PHOTOS: Romania's small Jewish community celebrates Purim
- Argentine immigrant talks about her detention experience
- Couple sue pharma giant for work that led to prison in China
- Daniel Kaluuya responds to Samuel Jackson's casting critique
- Mexican official says more than 250 skulls found at clandestine burial ground in Gulf Coast state
- Mexican official: 250 skulls found in clandestine graves
- Now hear this: Loud sound may pose more harm than we thought
- Italy makes 4 changes for Six Nations match against Scotland
- Italian minister wants EU to affirm support for Balkans
- UK politician: British bubbly will buoy business post-Brexit
- Student loan defaults rising, study finds
- Unheralded forward Germain a key part of Monaco's season
- Olympic halfpipe champion I-Pod to have knee surgery
- US revokes white nationalist group's tax-exempt status
- Kenya's public doctors to end 100-day strike as government signs agreement
- Kenya's public doctors to end 100-day strike that saw deaths
- NY AG says Tillerson used alias in emails on climate change
- Man gets life in prison in killing of Kansas detective
- US president helps fuel surge in Mexican tourism to Canada
- How well can you hear in a noisy background? Try it here
- Quintana wins Tirreno-Adriatico for 2nd time in 3 years
- Poland to lay off diplomats who worked under communism
- Top EU diplomat unveils Syria plan
- Officials: 6 people died in western NY windstorm's aftermath
- Bourbon flowing: Bulleit brand opens its first distillery
- Tennessee man wounded by officers pleads not guilty
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Sax in space: French astronaut delighted with birthday gift
- Chile Pacific Trade meeting seeks new path after failed TPP
- BC-EU--Netherlands-Election,ADVISORY, EU
- The Latest: Dutch PM hands in resignation on election eve
- Trump pick for trade post heads to Senate for hearing
- Edinburgh not happy with plans for second independence vote
- FIFA to review pay, pension deals for council members
- Rocker Gregg Allman cancels all tour dates for the year
- Dozens of asylum-seekers in Hungary continue hunger strike
- 13-year-old Ohio boy charged with murder in grandpa's death
- 'Daily Show' cancels Tuesday episode because of snow
- Niger opposition leader sentenced in child trafficking case
- Mitch Seavey closes in on third Iditarod victory
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Brazil's ex-president denies trying to obstruct graft probe
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- NY Little Pony: City police wrangle tiny horses in the snow
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Porto fans let off fireworks outside Juventus headquarters
- US airlines post another month of increasingly common delays
- City alleges drugmaker let OxyContin flood black market
- Hungary's governing party seeks talks on law on civic groups
- The Latest: White nationalist hopes to regain tax exemption
- Good Samaritan's killer faces deportation from Germany
- 2nd helping: American brings back free meals on some flights
- Alan Menken on cuts, adds and intimidating Emma Watson
- Review: Spoon's 'Hot Thoughts' is raw, sinewy, danceable
- UN expert warns of South Sudan 'population engineering'
- Review: Malick gets some life back in 'Song to Song'
- The Latest: Trump dines with Saudi prince at White House
- US drug diplomat hails UN plans for control of fentanyl
- Police: Man killed baby's mom, abducted boy; both found safe
- Colombia approves creation of special war crimes court
- Activist sues Oscar nominee James Woods over 'Nazi' tweet
- Israel's Netanyahu appears in court to press libel case
- Man United charged with 'failing to control players'
- 'I'm coming for you': Whoopi Goldberg blasts fake web story
- 'SNL' 'Weekend Update' segment gets summer prime-time run
- Strong winds force cancellation of ski jump World Cup event
- From far-left to far-right, the leaders of Dutch parties
- EPA delays chemical storage rule, cites terrorism fear
- Pelosi calls for GOP to strip King of chairmanship
- Trump White House sees "deep state" behind opposition, leaks
- 3 things to watch for from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday
- Investigation into event linked to French candidate Macron
- Guardiola warns his players no to try and protect 5-3 lead
- New sentencing hearing set for friend of church shooter
- Pilot reunites with air controllers guided her during crisis
- Henderson, McManus get landmark winner at Cheltenham
- Survey: Queen Mary severely rusted, could cost $300M to fix
- Hawaiian, Delta, American top rankings for on-time flights
- The Latest: Fourth dog associated with Iditarod dies
- Jordanian woman charged in US with 2001 Jerusalem bombing
- Officer argues he's broke, asks for public defender
- Large sacks of mint-looking cash found at Nigeria airport
- Dortmund beats Lotte for German Cup semifinal against Bayern
- Monaco's Falcao doubtful for Champions League match vs. City
- Music Review: Plenty of clever twists from Peter Mulvey
- Libya's eastern parliament speaker says Russia offered aid
- All Blacks scrumhalf Kerr-Barlow to play in France
- White House: Colombia coca production surges to levels unseen in two decades of U.S. eradication efforts.
- AP PHOTOS: Late-season storm stuns Northeast with snow, wind
- Jack Harris, who produced horror film 'The Blob,' dies at 98
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- US: Colombia coca production surges to record levels
- Doctors ask court to reinstate Newtown gun maker lawsuit
- Driver survives 175-foot plunge into snow-covered gorge
- A barrel of fun: Niagara Falls touts thrills in rebranding
- It's a congressional road trip _ and stab at bipartisanship
- Jeff Bagwell aiding Yuli Gurriel's transition to first
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- Kane has damaged ankle ligaments, says Tottenham
- 2 Mexican nationals admit Missouri refuge pot-growing plot
- Ethanol spills in Iowa as train cars pulled from creek
- Russian man faces US charges related to Citadel malware
- Marathon Oil and Community Health skid; MoneyGram soars
- Retired Navy admiral among 9 military officers indicted in burgeoning bribery scandal
- Cuba tries to reboot its creaky state news apparatus
- Suspected Somali pirates demanding ransom for seized oil tanker, EU naval force says
- Muslim neighbors slain: Defendant faces families in court
- Hirscher, Shiffrin take some drama out of World Cup Finals
- Q&A: Trump travel ban faces key test in multiple courtrooms
- Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violated court order
- Retired Navy admiral among 9 indicted in bribery case
- Leicester beats Sevilla 2-0, makes Champions League quarters
- Mexican magnate supports migrants' bid for US citizenship
- Juventus beats Porto 1-0 to reach Champions League quarters
- Reports: Kushner family company in possible Chinese deal
- The Latest: Texas inmate emotional as execution nears
- Cameroon: 5,000 people freed from Boko Haram since January
- 'Road kill' litters governor's alternative Facebook headline
- 2 fined nearly $31,000 for poaching elk on TV hunting show
- OAS secretary general recommends hemispheric group suspend Venezuela unless elections held
- OAS head urges bloc suspend Venezuela over elections
- Memories of Palmer everywhere at Bay Hill
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Congress sends Trump drug test measure for unemployed
- Netflix to finish and release Orson Welles' final film
- Autopsy: Infant born to faith healer died from prematurity
- Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear Texas Senate
- Suspect identified in Navajo tribal officer's shooting death
- The Latest: Judge releases retired admiral in bribery case
- Ben Affleck says he's finished alcohol addiction treatment
- Dutch leader says Brexit puts Britain in deep trouble
- Mitch Seavey, 57, becomes oldest musher to win nearly 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska
- Condemned inmate seeks info on recent Alabama executions
- 3-time champion Nadal, Venus Williams win at Indian Wells
- US government says new travel ban 'substantially different'
- Boston ace Price likely to miss opener, Rockies' Murphy out
- Alaska residents warned to give grumpy moose their space
- Rescued orangutans airlifted to freedom in Borneo
- Sanders 'ecstatic' to help Cavaliers defend championship
- Mexico: Houston woman drowns in canyon tour boat accident
- White House releases Trump tax info ahead of TV report
- Kiwi quick Trent Boult ruled out of 2nd test vs South Africa
- Shoemaker pitching without fear since surgery
- James has triple-double, Cavs beat Pistons 128-96
- Les frères koalas Tic et Tac au zoo de Taiwan
- Sea lion stuck in California farmland canal evades rescue
- Tillerson shuns all but conservative website on Asia tour
- Taiwan public opinion nearly split on Ma Ying-jeou’s indictment: Poll
- Taiwan’s scandal-ridden ex-president awaits 8 more possible charges
- Premier says Chinese leaders 'don't wish to see a trade war' with Washington, expresses optimism relations will improve
- Premier: China doesn't want 'trade war' with Washington
- At a Glance: The legal dispute over release of Trump's taxes
- Tax story puts spotlight on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow
- Chinese premier calls for all parties in Korean nuclear dispute to return to talks
- Ovechkin breaks scoring drought, Capitals beat Wild 4-2
- Customs alters rules on exiting Taiwan with cash
- Japan one-ups Scotch with whisky, coveted around the world
- Alfonso Cuaron wraps filming on 'Roma' in his native Mexico
- Premier says China 'has no intention' to devalue currency to boost exports, exchange rate will stay 'generally stable'
- In Colombia, chaotic capital gets lesson in 'coexistence'
- GOP health overhaul puts pressure on state governments
- Premier: China won't devalue yuan to boost exports
- Plunging temps could lead to icy conditions following storm
- Play about Boston Marathon bombing to make world premiere
- Australian author found guilty of unconscionable conduct
- Lone lawmaker crusades against the death penalty in Alabama
- The seal whiskerers: Navy looks to sea life for new ships
- Molina homers to lead Puerto Rico over Dominicans, 3-1
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bats first in Bangladesh's 100th test
- Ousted South Korean leader accused of dog abandonment
- Today in History
- South Korea says it will hold an election on May 9 to choose successor for ousted President Park Geun-hye
- Asian stocks mixed as investors await Fed's likely rate hike
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Trump admin set to sell Taiwan “more and better” defensive weapons: report
- Curry scores 29 on his 29th birthday, Warriors win
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- North Korea threat looms over US envoy Tillerson's Asia trip
- Grammy-winning jazz producer Tommy LiPuma dead at 80
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Warriors hold off Sixers 106-104 to end three-game skid
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- BC-HKN--NHL Glance
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Cathay Pacific Airways posts first annual loss in decade
- Seavey becomes oldest, fastest musher to win Iditarod
- Navy bribery scandal widens as more sordid details emerge
- Black motorist shot: Ex-officer facing civil rights charge
- Hawaii fears travel ban goes against welcoming aloha spirit
- Voting booths open across the Netherlands in national elections seen as barometer of far-right strength in Europe
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Pakistan launches first census in 19 years
- Pakistani army says 3 convicted Islamic militants executed
- Trump travel ban faces key test in multiple courtrooms
- Explosion on highway kills 2 soldiers in southeast Turkey
- Airport shooting suspect in court on mental health issues
- Polls open in Dutch election that is barometer of populism
- Jury to decide guilt or innocence in Cuban smuggling case
- 2nd test: Bangladesh hold Sri Lanka to 70-4 at lunch, day 1
- Balentien leads Netherlands to 14-1 win over Cuba at WBC
- Swedish student startup gets deal to build electric cars
- Legislator calls for Taiwan to join new TPP as China pushes entry
- Kazakh official: Syrian rebels to attend extended talks
- Taiwanese woman detained at Malaysia airport over damaged passport
- England, Argentina in with South Korea in U20 World Cup
- Afghan-Pakistani border tensions costing millions
- Alaska residents warned to give grumpy moose their space
- Season snapshots: Fultz's 1 rocky year of Washington stardom
- CAF goes ahead with disciplinary case against Hayatou critic
- Germany: we reserve the right to bar Turkish campaigners
- Taiwan’s ex-President Ma Ying-jeou maintains innocence
- Many NHL teams struggle with aftermath of winning streaks
- Trump White House sees influence of shadowy "deep state"
- Taiwan’s GDP to grow 2.1% in 2017: Cathay Financial, NTU
- Gentrification in Taipei: Kick out the old, bring in the new
- Growing algae bloom in Arabian Sea tied to climate change
- Hirscher soon off to island to unwind after rewarding year
- At a Glance: The legal dispute over release of Trump's taxes
- Somalis consider piracy again, blaming illegal fishing trade
- Sessions continues to push new tough-on-crime Justice agenda
- Trump earned $153m and paid $36.5m in taxes in 2005
- Tillerson shuns all but conservative website on Asia tour
- Boris Johnson in Somalia for surprise visit amid drought
- Afghan official: 50 killed in last week's attack on hospital
- South Korean prosecutors to question ousted leader next week
- Malaysia says it confirmed Kim Jong Nam's identity with DNA sample from one of his children
- Photo of the Day: Agongdian Reservoir in southern Taiwan
- Zara owner Inditex reports 10 pct rise in full-year profit
- Enjoy a sakura season feast at Irodori, Grand Hyatt Taipei
- Wilders: you cannot get populist genie back in the bottle
- Malaysia: Kim Jong Nam's identity confirmed with child's DNA
- French candidate Fillon says justice is 'instrumentalized'
- Trump to take on fuel standards, hold Nashville rally
- India, Australia aiming to move on from DRS controversy
- The Latest: EU leaders back Dutch in Turkey feud
- EU chief warns Britain against leaving without a deal
- Prosecutor: Interview of Assange now translated from Spanish
- Reports: Audi headquarters searched in emissions probe
- The Latest: Syrian rebels deny they'll attend Astana talks
- Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport wins best service award
- Chandimal 50 leads Sri Lanka's recovery against Bangladesh
- Best photos from the past week in Asia
- Professor's talk on South Korea a hit in home-office comedy
- New June date for postponed NKorea-Malaysia soccer game
- Time for Europe's elite to start taking Leicester seriously
- Renault denies report of emissions cheating software
- Ethiopia starts 3 days of mourning after deadly landslide
- Group: Ugandan forces recently killed scores, including kids
- Taiwan’s scandal-ridden ex-president awaits 8 more possible charges
- The Latest: Markets cautious ahead of Fed announcement
- Order of Malta may establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan
- 6 killed in Nigeria as teenage girls detonate explosives
- Shashank Manohar resigns as ICC chairman
- EU court rules on using phone subscribers' personal data
- Ukraine announces economic blockade of rebel-held territory
- Sudden letdown damages Sevilla's remarkable season
- Hackers hijack Twitter accounts over Turkish diplomatic feud
- Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to 'shut up'
- UK jobless rate falls to lowest level since 1975
- Philadelphia's historic sites close amid hiring freeze
- Rostov banned from holding games because field is poor
- Germany eyes 1.9 percent increase in spending next year
- Discount winter getaways at West Virginia resorts
- Ethiopia: South Sudanese tribesmen kill many across border
- Egypt: 2,262 children fell ill in suspected food poisoning
- UN agency: China has explosive growth in patent applications
- Royal Marine's murder conviction downgraded to manslaughter
- Pope warns of 'very grave sin' when jobs are cut unjustly
- Calls for emergency medical services rise sharply; Interior Ministry urges public not to abuse services
- Lufthansa reaches 'breakthrough' deal with pilots union
- Syrian TV: Suicide bomber detonates explosives inside main judicial building in Damascus, causing casualties
- Woman burned after headphones explode on flight to Australia
- The Latest: Reporter says Trump keeps finances from public
- Philippine VP blasts Duterte's drug crackdown, cites abuses
- Taiwan prepares visa waivers for India and 5 other countries
- Ethiopia relaxes emergency measures that followed protests
- EU approves proposed AT&T purchase of Time Warner
- UK court gives victory to animal charities in legacy case
- Syria's official news agency says at least 25 killed in suicide bomb blast inside Damascus justice building
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Zimbabwe opens tobacco-selling season for financial boost
- Taiwan high-tech industry hardest hit by DDoS attacks in last 30 days
- UK Treasury chief backs down on tax plans after outrage
- Attorney: 5 with IS ties plead not guilty to killing guards
- El excampeón mundial mediano Rodrigo Valdés ha muerto a los 70 años, informa su familia
- Mourinho says Paul Pogba's critics envious, short of money
- French weather presenter with Down syndrome scores a hit
- Kenyan officials say 13 killed in clashes between herders
- Poland: Top general goes in wave of army resignations
- Dybala's targets: New contract and Champions League final
- Hungary: Activists blow whistles on prime minister's speech
- U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February, a slowdown after jumping in January
- US retail sales rose just 0.1 percent last month, a sign of consumer caution
- Dutch vote is step 1 as Europe elections test populism
- 4 convicted of forming German far-right terrorist group
- Ex-New York Jet Darrelle Revis faces Pittsburgh court date
- US consumer prices rose at a tempered pace in February
- Manufacturing in New York state expands in March
- Americans spent slightly more at retail stores last month
- 70-pound popcorn ball, valued at $700, stolen from Ohio shop
- Croatian club Hajduk fined after weekend hooligan incidents
- Senator wants answers from FBI on wiretapping, Russia probe
- Report: WorldStarHipHop.com founder died of natural causes
- Families plead for Somali pirates to release ship's crew
- Eni CEO: Corruption investigation unlikely to affect mandate
- Taxman cracks down on Uber Taiwan
- Thai government seeks to collect big tax bill from former PM
- 2nd Test: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Trump tweets dig at Snoop Dogg over mock shooting in video
- Free steaks for 15K students if N. Kentucky tops Kentucky
- Japan remains top travel destination for Taiwanese despite surging hotel room prices
- Shezad, Akmal recalled for limited-overs series against WI
- Call for athlete rights charter in fallout of Russian doping
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- The Latest: 1,000 flights canceled by Northeast storm
- Former middleweight boxing champ Rodrigo Valdes dies
- Indonesia says British cruise ship must pay for coral damage
- Saudi policeman shot dead in second such killing in a week
- Kenya becomes latest African nation to ban plastic bags
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- Iranian news agency: 2 nationals charged with spying
- Japan one-ups Scotch with whisky, coveted around the world
- Taipei mayor vows to realize housing justice in the city
- Sok An, right-hand man of Cambodia's Hun Sen, dies at 66
- Ryan stresses Trump had a hand in GOP health care bill
- Air Force: 3 killed in New Mexico crash of military plane
- Yoga pants, cozy clothes may be key source of sea pollution
- US businesses boost stockpiles at modest pace in January, while sales growth slowed
- Plea deal reached for man who fired shots inside DC pizzeria
- US homebuilder sentiment surges to 12-year high in March
- US businesses boost stockpiles at modest pace as sales slow
- Angelina Jolie to teach course at London School of Economics
- Hulk scores as Shanghai SIPG wins again in Asia
- Government says more than 12 million people signed up for coverage under 'Obamacare' even as Congress debates repeal
- Ahead of Fed, stocks climb after spending and sales reports
- Will mortgage rates rise? What to know about Fed rate hike
- US women's hockey players threaten boycott over wages
- A pair of coin-operated binoculars stolen in Massachusetts
- Up to 30 Dominican migrants detained in Puerto Rico waters
- McDonald's tests mobile ordering before national rollout
- Exxon Mobil applies for production license of oil in Guyana
- US expected to announce charges related to Yahoo data breach
- The Latest: More than 12M signed up for 'Obamacare'
- Trump's pick for intelligence chief clears hurdle in Senate
- Search in Mexico for crocodile that killed man
- Dubai's ruler orders men to clean zoo for feeding cat to dog
- Polish court issues arrest warrant for US man in Nazi case
- EU parliament questions approval of German car toll plan
- Pitching coach Gondo a big part of Japan's success at WBC
- St. Louis police: 12-year-old boy dies playing with gun
- 'Beauty and the Beast' aims to enchant a new generation
- Judge won't stop oil from flowing through disputed pipeline
- US offers $5 million for info on American's murder in Yemen
- Coming soon, paying your tab without giving your credit card
- The Latest: Tech companies opposed to Trump's travel ban
- AP Source: 4 defendants, including 2 officers of Russian security services, charged by US in massive Yahoo data breach
- Pennsylvania's Zippo lighter factory lays off 38 workers
- Woman reunited with pet dog who disappeared 6 months ago
- DC bald eagles snuggle together to protect eggs amid storm
- Transport strike to protest reforms slows down Sao Paulo
- The Latest: Son says Minnesota man innocent of war crimes
- Black man paralyzed by white officer's shot sues Iowa city
- France considers lifting state of emergency
- The Latest: French Socialist candidate struggles to unite
- The Latest: House intel leaders see no evidence on wiretap
- Moldova: agriculture minister detained in land scam case
- Death toll in Ethiopia landfill collapse rises sharply to 113, Addis Ababa city official says
- The Latest: Pain doctor pleads guilty to health care fraud
- Bangladeshi influx nearly doubles Italy's migrant arrivals
- Kosovo's Serb minister accused with abuse of post
- White House meeting on Saudi underscores kingdom's influence
- TransCanada subsidiary donates $20,000 to Nebraska GOP
- Fact Sheet: 2017 Porsche Macan
- 2017 Porsche Macan adds four-cylinder engine, lowers price
- Nearing 40, Bode Miller still uncertain about racing return
- DC's cherry blossoms stung by nights of frigid temperatures
- Doctors describe horrific conditions in war-torn Syria
- Dead pygmy sperm whale found on Puerto Rico north coast
- Creative Director Rodolfo Paglialunga leaves Jil Sander
- Austrian Alps avalanche kills 3 mountain climbers; 1 missing, report says
- 3 dead, 1 missing in Austrian Alps avalanche, report says
- Average annual Wall Street bonus rises slightly to $138,210
- Fatal NY apartment fire forces dozens into the cold
- Package with explosives sent to German finance ministry
- 2 men missing after swim in turbulent Tampa Bay-area waters
- High-profile sports accounts fall victim to Twitter hack
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Climber, clothing company founder Royal Robbins dies at 82
- Thousands rally in Belarus to protest unpopular labor law
- German court convicts man for smuggling drugs in wheelchair
- Russian girl punished for stamp on handball opponent's head
- Judge wants prosecutors to share Inauguration Day evidence
- The Latest: Organization says pipeline protesters abused
- US won't participate in UN Right Council without reforms
- Spain: Guatemalan official absolved in prisoner's executions
- Judge nixes another part of SC's nuclear fuel lawsuit
- Lawsuit alleging NJ worker was fired for passing gas tossed
- Polish historian's book on killing of Jews exposes raw nerve
- Fundraising campaign launched to preserve JFK's sailboat
- Sentences reduced for 2 whistleblowers in 'LuxLeaks' case
- 67 paintings stolen in 2014 seized in Austria
- Plane diverts after spilled drink splashes electronic device
- Dad: American UN worker kidnapped in Congo strived for peace
- APNewsBreak: Reports of sexual assaults increased at 2 of the 3 military academies last year
- Body of Irish woman found in Indian beach state: 1 arrested
- APNewsBreak: Sex assault reports up at Navy, Army academies
- Prince's ex-wife opens up about 1996 death of couple's baby
- Peter Fill of Italy wins overall downhill title at finals
- Prosecutor says Louisville police fatal shooting justified
- Reverse commute: Borda returns to NY Phil from LA Phil
- 'T2' director Danny Boyle talks about going back
- France, Germany seek European center against radicalization
- Vogue launches in the Arab world with bold mission and style
- Deal awards $100K over officer's 'deviant' photos of women
- French forces arrest 8 jihadists in northern Mali: Official
- Citizens' group aims to investigate CIA rendition program
- Number of Zika, dengue and chikungunya cases drop in Brazil
- Fed hikes key interest rate for second time in 3 months and signals future increases will be gradual
- Stuhec holds off Vonn for downhill win at World Cup Finals
- Watch out: Mammals shrink when Earth heats up, study says
- Study: Stopping global warming only way to save coral reefs
- Horse dies at Cheltenham Festival; Shock in feature race
- Fed hikes key rate for second time in 3 months
- Senate confirms former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats to serve as director of National Intelligence
- Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to pitch in WBC for Netherlands
- Irish leader's White House visit has serious undertones
- Man arrested in India after Irish woman found dead on beach
- Text of the Fed's statement after its meeting Wednesday
- Cash for trash: Egyptians in Cairo can sell their garbage
- Angelina Jolie defends UN, decries 'tide of nationalism'
- Q&A: Change to fuel economy standards could impact consumers
- Agencies to take comments on plan for Minnesota wilderness
- Mistrial declared in lawsuit over fatal shooting of unarmed nurseryman by Florida sheriff's deputy
- Oakland fire chief retires amid ongoing warehouse probe
- Mistrial declared in lawsuit over fatal shooting by deputy
- Ivana Trump writing memoir about her children with Donald
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Senate votes to approve Trump's picks for key security posts
- Lawyer: Jurors in Etan Patz retrial knew old jury was there
- Argentine peace laureate visits Falklands ahead of troop ID
- Trump fuel economy move sets up fight with California
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo data breach
- Dempsey, Howard, Cameron back on US roster for qualifiers
- Maddow: People disappointed by Trump story expected too much
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Music Review: Adult. make dance music for nervous breakdowns
- 'La La Land,' 'Beauty' herald more Days of Sun for musicals
- UN agency shelves vote on ties with Big Tobacco
- Colombian rocker Juanes writes 1st English song
- APNewsBreak: Durbin wants more security at Chicago rail yard
- The Netherlands' main exit poll suggests that Prime Minister Mark Rutte wins the parliamentary election
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- England, Argentina in with South Korea in U20 World Cup
- A Miami jury has convicted a sports agent and trainer on all counts in the Cuban ballplayer smuggling case
- Comparing the US Federal Reserve's views on inflation
- Netherlands' main exit poll suggests that anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders had unexpectedly poor showing in election
- Report: Israel has established 'apartheid regime'
- The Latest: Agent, trainer guilty in Cuban smuggling case
- Alabama looks to become symbolic 'right to life' state
- 'Matrix' reboot? Some say studio should choose another pill
- In Kentucky coal country, lawmakers open up to nuclear power
- LA sheriff seeks tips about Taiwanese couple slain last year
- Rescue on: Sea lion in farmland canal leaves drainage pipe
- Oklahoma Senate punishes senator found with teen in motel
- Campaign leader for Dutch prime minister's party says voters have given 'trust again' to them
- Mexico: rail duopoly hurts competition, cites high prices
- Bay Hill a tribute to Palmer, a red sweater to the winner
- US govt agencies to probe 2016 ferry fire near Puerto Rico
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- The Latest: Parents of man killed by deputy to press lawsuit
- National Enquirer's owner buys celebrity mag Us Weekly
- Money adviser gets 20 years in prison for investment scam
- Guatemala court lifts immunity of presidential adviser
- Ethnic Hungarians in Romania celebrate national day
- Baker Hughes and Hostess move up while FTD and Rubicon dive
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- Trump tax bill would have been slashed by his plans
- Doctors say unproven stem cell treatment blinded 3 women
- BC-US--Index, US
- Lawyers cite golfer Phil Mickelson in insider trading case
- 2 Americans presumed dead in Alberta avalanche
- 6-month-old boy dies after sitter couldn't reach 911
- Indiana judge dismisses transgender man's name change suit
- Mexico says inmates forced to wear thongs, scrub floors
- Feds: Ex-Navy officer important role in bribery scandal
- Monaco beats Manchester City 3-1 to reach quarterfinals
- Feds: Ex-Navy officer important role in bribery scandal
- Atletico reaches 4th straight Champions League quarters
- Sheriff: Toddler's body found on porch of N. Carolina home
- South Africa wins toss, bowls in 2nd test vs. New Zealand
- Trump's CFTC pick intends to slash financial regulations
- Cascading effect: One attack led to another at Yahoo
- Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts domestic programs
- Alaska sled dogs team up, pull tourists' stuck SUV from snow
- Prosecutors want to tell jury ex-NFL star spoke about anger
- Tesla to sell $1B in stock and notes to increase capital
- Bay Hill media center named after Palmer's press secretary
- US to launch competition for projects to end modern slavery
- Alabama inmate incompetent, can't be executed, court rules
- Nishikori advances to quarterfinals at Indian Wells
- Victorious Dutch Prime Minister Rutte says his win stops 'wrong sort of populism' in its tracks
- Masahiro Tanaka impressed with Japan's WBC performance
- Washington Post copy editor and author Bill Walsh dies at 55
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Back at the Capitol, congressmen wrap up road trip
- Couple plead not guilty in death of 5-year-old daughter
- Judge in Hawaii puts revised federal travel ban on hold
- Tompkins Conservation donates huge national parks to Chile
- LPGA Tour set for high heat, low scores in Phoenix
- El Salvador judge summons ex-soldiers in El Mozote massacre
- German dog-walker has close call with coconut cannon
- Morocco's king, in rare move, ousts designated prime minister
- Steps left before Minnesota man could face war-crime charges
- Moroccan king, in rare move, ousts designated prime minister
- Border agency anticipates years to hit Trump's hiring goal
- Trump admin halts Obama-era rule on fracking on public land
- Trump celebrates Andrew Jackson: 'Does that sound familiar?'
- Gonzalez criticizes WBC organizers over Mexico elimination
- Guardiola frustrated by lack of aggression and personality
- SXSW: 4 bands headed to music fest denied entry into US
- Report: Women's numbers in top political posts stagnating
- UK lawmakers: Not enough evidence to probe Blair over Iraq
- 5th dog tied to Iditarod dies as team nears Alaska village
- El Salvador: 6 killed in shootout between gangs, guards
- Ex-soldier accused of threatening Fort Hood shooting rampage
- Rumors over future abound as Super Rugby stages 4th round
- Deportation of Afghan man who helped US military blocked
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- For Spanish drug mules caught in Peru, a long journey home
- New Zealand 73-4 at lunch on day 1, 2nd test vs South Africa
- Kansas waterslide death spurs push for new inspection rules
- A quick look at Saint Mary's and VCU in the NCAA Tournament
- Myanmar refugees may be hurt most by Trump resettlement cuts
- Myanmar refugees may be hurt most by Trump resettlement cuts
- Royals expect Salvador Perez to be ready for opener
- Australian bishop who testified about child sex abuse quits
- California measure seeks panel to protect college athletes
- Yankees add ex-Angels closer Frieri to spring roster
- Victim's widow testifies in deadly mall carjacking trial
- 'Empire's' Jussie Smollett gets political in new video
- Le cerisier Yoshino d’Alishan de Taiwan va commencer sa floraison au mi-mars
- Nissan design chief Albaisa inspired by Cuban, Japan roots
- Taiwan military plans to purchase stealth fighters
- NZ 160-5 at tea on day 1, 2nd test vs. South Africa
- Texas woman in midst of modeling shoot when struck by train
- Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised travel ban
- Canadian Prime Minister, Ivanka Trump see Broadway musical
- Williams, Harden send Rockets to 139-100 win over Lakers
- Warm weather to arrive on weekend
- Japan's central bank holds steady on interest rate, stimulus
- Barbie Hsu's family restaurant caught on camera serving rotten fish
- AP PHOTOS: Refugees and their most precious possessions
- A look at the best to come in the NCAA Tournament
- Police officer shot in Ohio; condition unknown
- US district court upholds reduction of Wideman suspension
- Philippine lawmaker seeks to impeach Duterte
- Saudi king's visit highlights China's Middle East engagement
- China raises short-term interest rate on lending to banks by 0.1 percent but leaves benchmark rate unchanged
- Smith wins toss, Australia to bat 1st in 3rd test vs India
- China raises short-term interest rate follow US increase
- Trump budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending
- Trump calls for privatizing air traffic control operations
- Winners and losers in Trump's first budget plan
- Trail Blazers beat Spurs to spoil Aldridge's comeback
- Ethnic group says pulls support for Nepal government
- Taiwan companies to share investment experiences in Brazil
- Jurors to hear closing arguments in deadly meningitis trial
- Photo of the Day: Eight infernal generals sit in fireworks
- Bill pressuring Trump to disclose tax returns to get vote
- Labissiere scores career-high 31, Kings beat Suns 107-101
- Rock Hall to celebrate 50 years of Rolling Stone magazine
- Jones, Hosmer homer to lift US to 4-2 win vs Venezuela
- Australia to expand hydropower project to address shortages
- Today in History
- US to confront trade partners at global finance meeting
- Economist: Trump policies likely to drive up dollar
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Jordan's king meets with Trump adviser on Mideast peace push
- Army Corps on trial over Missouri River flooding complaint
- A look at a trial over Missouri River flooding
- Steps left before Minnesota man could face war-crime charges
- Marchand scores 36th goal, Bruins end Calgary winning streak
- AP PHOTOS: Refugees and their most precious possessions
- Oklahoma Senate punishes senator found with teen in motel
- Trump suffers second defeat as revised travel ban on hold
- South Africa 24-2 at stumps on day 1, 2nd test vs. NZ
- 4 suspected militants killed in Bangladesh raid
- Tillerson says Asia allies 'critical' for addressing NKorea
- 2nd test: New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard
- Asian share markets gain, US dollar weaker after Fed hike
- South Africa 24-2 in reply to NZ's 268 after day 1, 2nd test
- Canine shelter takes on Tehran stray dog problem _ humanely
- Faith and traditions infuse St. Patrick's Day in Savannah
- Malaysia says it has family consent to decide on Kim's body
- Refugee family lands in US amid fight over travel ban
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- US soldiers train for jungle warfare at Hawaii rainforest
- Boko Haram releases video showing killing of accused spies
- Australian court fines gambling company Tabcorp $35 million
- Yahoo breach indictments may shed light on other hacks
- Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised travel ban
- United Arab Emirates leader returns from private trip abroad
- Busted: Teams at top of brackets find themselves in trouble
- Journey to 'Prague - the mother of cities' exhibition at National Central Library
- Emirati gets 10-year sentence for joining IS branch in Yemen
- Israel strikes Hamas targets after militant fire into Israel
- Trump budget: Defense spending a priority over agency money
- Winners and losers in Trump's first budget plan
- Taiwan businesses' digital transformation lags behind Asian neighbors
- PT boat that saw WWII combat restored, back in Louisiana
- Busted: Teams at top of brackets find themselves in trouble
- The Latest: Tillerson calls on NKorea to quit nuke program
- Taipei begins to offer free EV charging at 20 public parking lots
- Trump calls for privatizing air traffic control operations
- GOP health plan: Tax cuts for rich; hits older people hard
- Amid Heat turnaround, Spoelstra drawing Daly comparisons
- Malaysia raises alert as bird flu virus hits more birds
- Japan's central bank holds steady on interest rate, stimulus
- Dutch look to long coalition talks after Rutte wins election
- Warriors aim to regain momentum, chase West's top seed
- Taiwan keeping eye on China's activities on Paracel Islands
- House GOP health bill facing fresh House committee test
- Chandimal's 138 lifts Sri Lanka to 338 vs Bangladesh
- The Latest: German leaders welcome Rutte's Dutch victory
- Trump's allies melting away on wiretapping claims
- German carrier Lufthansa sees profits rise in 2016
- China raises short-term interest rates after US increase
- Australia calls for binding conduct code in South China Sea
- Taiwan military to upgrade fighters, seek stealth capability
- Irish leader's White House visit has serious undertones
- Calla Lily Festival to kick off in Yangmingshan, Taipei
- High stakes for Trump on GOP health care bill
- UK fines Conservative Party for failures in expenses reports
- German prosecutors charge man with IS membership
- Palestinian activist hails Israel 'apartheid regime' report
- IOC board member apologizes for linking Russian ban to Nazis
- Sweden's intel agency: there is 'a real and serious threat'
- Vahaamahina to start for France against Wales in Six Nations
- Ramirez' new home a far cry from the bright lights of Tokyo
- Jordanian forces intercept, kill 3 suspected drug smugglers
- UK lawmakers: Not enough evidence to probe Blair over Iraq
- Police arrest man suspected of wounding 2 Detroit officers
- Taiwan’s e-commerce sites losing ground to overseas competitors
- Zanzibar admitted as full member of African soccer body
- Penghu government plants 'trees' on asphalt parking lot
- Yahoo breach spotlights links between Russian spies, hackers
- Draft amendment aiming at tighter regulation of drones announced in Taiwan
- Stats show 1.2 million people sought asylum in EU last year
- Car sales in Europe edge up to near pre-crisis levels
- Irrepressible Mbappe leading rampant Monaco to new heights
- NKorea diplomat: Malaysia killing was US, SKorea conspiracy
- Director Jia Zhangke to host film festival in northern China
- Atletico looks to take advantage of struggling Sevilla
- Man sentenced to 11 years in Dutch prison for cyberbullying
- Indonesian gets 6 years for smuggling migrants to N. Zealand
- IOC president Bach to meet with Russia doping investigator
- Britain's Brexit bill receives royal assent, freeing government to start formal exit process
- Britain's Brexit bill receives royal assent, becomes law
- Toyota to invest in UK plant despite Brexit uncertainty
- Manager Karanka leaves relegation-threatened Middlesbrough
- Couple gets word of heart donor for baby girl after prayer
- Trump's planned reduction in refugees may hit Myanmar worst
- Somali official says pirates holding oil tanker open fire on approaching naval forces
- Somali official says pirates open fire on local naval forces
- After Dutch reject populism, will other Europeans follow?
- EU sets up encrypted messaging for cartel whistleblowers
- Alitalia unveils survival plan of deep cuts, budget flights
- Pakistan raises hope of permanent reopening of Afghan border
- Paris police: Letter bomb at French office of International Monetary Fund injures 1 person
- Issa Hayatou voted out after 29 years as president of African soccer confederation, loses to Ahmad of Madagascar
- Letter bomb explodes at France office of IMF, injuring 1
- Syria's Bar Association chief: 16 lawyers killed in blast
- Romania: 1,000 police officers protest to demand higher pay
- Poland extends arrest of Iraqi held on terror allegations
- A federal judge in Maryland has blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban
- Demi Lovato on 5 years sober: 'It's been quite the journey'
- Tourists evacuated from cable car on Canary Islands volcano
- Tillerson says NKorea 'need not fear' United States
- Longtime NHL coach Mike Keenan hired by Chinese team
- The Latest: Trump suffers new defeat on revised travel ban
- Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose
- Police: NY boy, 10, dies after being trapped under snow pile
- Turkish fashion designer on trial for 'offensive' video
- UN reveals Arab-heavy shortlist for cultural agency chief
- German bank robbery, hostage-taking ends without bloodshed
- Zebra born in upstate NY during snowstorm is named Blizzard
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- UK grants 1st license to make babies using DNA from 3 people
- Bank of England keeps rates low amid Brexit uncertainty
- Taiwan ex-Vice President's bodyguard arrested as Chinese spy
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days
- EU approves $638 million loan for Ukraine
- Netanyahu vows new settlement ahead of meeting with US envoy
- Kenya gov't abusing rights to privacy in counter-terrorism
- Prince William's ski holiday sparks media criticism
- UK regulators to examine Murdoch media deal
- Police confirm shooting at high school in southern French town of Grasse.
- Extremism case filed against Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses
- French police: Shots have been fired at southern high school
- US claims for unemployment benefits dip by 2,000 to 241,000, further evidence of strong job market
- US home construction increased 3 percent in February
- US claims for unemployment benefits dip by 2,000
- US housing starts rose in Feb., led by single-family homes
- French govt issues nationwide alert after reported shooting at high school in southern town of Grasse
- UN says half the people in Central African Republic need aid
- Hertha hoping coach Dardai's birthday precedes bigger party
- Fact to fiction: Boris Johnson's father pens Brexit thriller
- Emirati soldier killed serving in Saudi-led war in Yemen
- Editorial: 5,000 spies like us
- Kofi Annan calls on Myanmar to allow access to troubled area
- 89-year-old woman found dead in snow outside house in storm
- AP PHOTOS: Memorable winning streaks in sports history
- German finance chief rejects protectionism before US meeting
- 3rd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard
- Zoo: Country's oldest gorilla probably died of heart attack
- EU Parliament approves tighter rules on conflict minerals
- Taxi drivers in Spain strike against Uber and Cabify
- Injury keeps Nani out of Portugal's World Cup qualifier
- French government minister says 2 wounded in school shooting, all students safe
- Escaped prisoner caught in stolen car after 2-state chase
- French police official says armed teen arrested after high school shooting
- Taiwan launches Anti-Money Laundering Office to improve supervision
- Nan Pizza is a fun way to eat the flavors of India
- Judge to issue verdict on mom in boys' bathtub drownings
- The Latest: Armed student arrested in France school shooting
- Woman sentenced in theft of weapons from Army Reserve center
- Iraq says half of western Mosul retaken from Islamic State
- Report: Fernandez 'probable' operator when boat crashed
- Trump suffers second defeat as revised travel ban on hold
- UK royals to visit pope, mafia villa and quake-crushed town
- Creamed cheese: Truck hauling cheese flips over near Boston
- Shaq furnishes home of Atlanta girl who survived dog attack
- Antigua Guatemala rolls out the flower carpet for Easter
- Fast-food trash helps lead to suspect in fatal hit-and-run
- Turkish president Erdogan threatens to scrap a deal with EU to readmit migrants
- Dog rescued from Asia saved again in NYC during snowstorm
- 2nd Test: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard
- How to select high heels? Remember the secret code: 369
- Woman celebrating 21st birthday dies in NYC bridge crash
- German, Chinese leaders stress commitment to free trade
- Cashier admits stealing $13M at Pittsburgh monuments firm
- Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trade
- NATO chief urges alliance members "to attenuate" conflict
- Mbappe receives 1st France call-up
- Couple sentenced for photos of Bayern president Hoeness
- Turkey threatens to end migrant deal with EU amid spat
- Trump seeks elimination of Great Lakes restoration funding
- The one-card solution can swipe away credit card overload
- French police official: Principal, 2 others wounded in high school shooting; no reason to suspect terrorism
- Injuries reported after explosion on erupting Mount Etna
- Sierra Leone pastor finds 706-carat diamond in village
- Average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to 4.30 percent
- Prosecutors: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's fundraising will not result in criminal charges for mayor, others
- Prosecutors: No charges to be filed against NYC mayor
- US stock indexes climb amid rising global tide
- 34-year-old Jermain Defoe recalled to England squad
- Depeche Mode hopes its new CD gets 'people to think a bit'
- The Latest: Hungary says EU migrant plan has failed
- Tribes opposing oil pipeline turn to federal appeals court
- US women threatening boycott puts worlds defense in doubt
- McDonald's says it's investigating tweet at Trump
- Chelsea Clinton writes children's book, 'She Persisted'
- Soccer weekend: What to watch in Europe's main leagues
- Irish tourist was raped, strangled in Indian state of Goa
- US employers posted more jobs in January and quitting jumped
- Colombia vice president quits amid talk of presidential run
- Tanzania TV suspends staffers over fake news about Trump
- Qatar exit permit panel rejects more than quarter of claims
- Rights group says Israel tightening restrictions on Gazans
- With British farce, J.J. Abrams makes his Broadway debut
- Authorities identify teen suspect in fire at Michigan mosque
- AP NewsAlert
- 89-year-old man found in suitcase identified as WWII veteran
- UK authorities seek owner of gold trove stashed inside piano
- Democrats slam Trump budget, GOP offers faint praise or none
- SpaceX sends satellite into orbit after 2-day delay
- Latest: Oklahoma lawmaker facing child prostitution charge
- Pakistan wants Facebook, Twitter to help it combat blasphemy
- The Latest: 'No palace intrigue,' Ryan says of health bill
- NY court asked to determine if chimp is legally a person
- The Latest: Pelosi: Budget conflicts with national values
- Greek unemployment up again in Oct-Dec, hits 23.6 percent
- Lebanese businessman wanted by US detained in Morocco
- Chinese artist Ai brings new refugee-themed piece to Prague
- Michael Essien's wife buys 3rd-division club Como
- South Sudan ambush on humanitarian aid convoy kills 2
- Afghan officials: Islamic State kills 3 Shiite elders
- AP protests ruling against reporter over Chernobyl story
- Top EU official to Balkan leaders: Embrace European future
- White House picks Boeing executive as Pentagon's No. 2
- The Latest: NY City Hall says it was 'confident' amid probes
- Troopers charge 2 women in fight over shoveled parking spot
- Spain's government faces setback in reforming labor in ports
- Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian banks
- Volkswagen exec stays in jail in US emissions cheating case
- Givenchy appoints designer Keller, signals new direction
- Dallas scrambles to fix 911 delays in wake of 2 deaths
- Alomar hired by MLB for youth development in Puerto Rico
- Orlando-based spa company is expanding to India
- How Hollywood's top stylist got Sarah Paulson out of sweats
- Ivanka Trump meets with Latina business owners
- European exit highlights Guardiola's need to overhaul squad
- Dozen die in new round of Peru flooding
- Israel to give its highest honor to settler leader
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- AP Interview: Carli Lloyd excited by Man City adventure
- NYPD officer seen dancing at gay pride parade dies of cancer
- Did Erdogan, Trump hurt Geert Wilders' bid for Dutch power?
- For US attorneys spared in purge, a lame-duck period begins
- In sect that shuns medicine, case against pastor is novel
- 'Beauty's' Beast Dan Stevens breaks out behind the effects
- Maryland to remove statue of justice who affirmed slavery
- The Latest: US taxpayers may be on hook for protest costs
- Schiff: Trump may have been too loose with classified info
- Arthur opposes request for 'expedited' execution date
- Weirather takes race, super-G title at World Cup Finals
- September trial planned for Trey Songz if no plea agreement
- Serie A's top goal-scorers meet as Inter visits Torino
- BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US
- French presidential candidate Macron visits Berlin, Merkel
- Agency-by-agency look at Trump's budget
- Wounded basketball player: Belgium must help attack victims
- Long-term mortgage rates rise to new 2017 highs
- How to elude Russian hackers with decent password security
- Women's World Cup Super-Giant Slalom Champions
- Teenager finds 7.44 carat diamond in Arkansas state park
- Google adds tool to flag 'offensive' search results
- Putin: Germany's Merkel to visit Russia in May
- Angel Parra, Chilean diaspora singer, is buried in Paris
- Trump adviser Roger Stone involved in hit-and-run
- FIFA veteran Lefkaritis to leave European soccer politics
- 9th Circuit judges to Congress: Leave us alone
- After the Fed: What some top bond-fund managers are saying
- Leaders of Senate Intelligence committee say no indication of Trump tower wiretapping before or after election
- California judge wants end to immigration arrests in courts
- Man accused of assault after Ohio officer shot in hip
- Morocco looks for prime minister after king's surprise move
- Documents detail Flynn payments from Russian interests
- Trump budget would cut Small Business Administration funding
- Man accused of attacking Muslim at JFK pleads not guilty
- Armenian activist's death in prison sparks protests
- 'Saturday Night Live' to air live to all, not taped for some
- 6N: England starting Vunipola, Watson; Ireland lose Murray
- Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
- Egyptian statue recently discovered is not Ramses II
- Austria's Kraft flies to ski jump World Cup win
- USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny resigns following claims the group was slow to react to sex abuse allegations
- Target is counting on Victoria Beckham to spice up sales
- Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats sworn in as national intelligence director
- Florida anticipates end to screwworm infestation in Keys
- USA gymnastics president resigns amid abuse scandal
- Dan Coats sworn in as national intelligence director
- Austrian Hannes Reichelt captures super-G at finals
- Canada introduces rules for recreational drone users
- Mexican cartels moving drug crops into Oaxaca state
- Israel court recognizes Arab residents' ties to Jerusalem
- After 2 years, Florida court defines sexual intercourse
- 6N: Brown pays for sin-bin, dropped by Scotland to reserves
- Many Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack: Official
- AP FACT CHECK: Irish "slavery" a St. Patrick's Day myth
- Police: Man left improvised explosive at NYC bus terminal
- The Latest: Police identify dead mother of left-alone child
- Sicilian archbishop challenges Mafia in its heartland
- Financial adviser gets 7 years for $21M Ponzi scheme
- County approves pipeline, Flint keeps Detroit water for now
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Walsh, Mullins team up for 4 winners at Cheltenham Festival
- The Latest: Engines roar as PT boat back on home water
- Green frustrated with Solarte's lack of WBC playing time
- Trump budget calls for border wall, border prosecutions
- Trump budget would gut science, environment programs
- The Latest: Lawyer argues that a chimp is legally a person
- Woman ordered to stand trial in Kansas slaying, abduction
- Biden: 'We have a hell of a lot of work to do'
- Cuban pitcher Osvaldo Hernandez agrees with Padres
- Dad: American UN worker kidnapped in Congo strived for peace
- Judges look into French candidate Fillon's fancy suits
- Debt limit goes back into effect at level near $20 trillion
- Somali pirates who seized oil tanker release it without conditions, officials say
- Syrian paramedics, activists say airstrike on mosque kills at least 20 in rebel-held north
- 2nd child dies in fire linked to exploding hoverboard
- Cuba offers Colombia 1,000 medical school scholarships
- UN imposes controls on chemicals used to make fentanyl
- Greek finance chief dreams of drinks with Scarlett Johansson
- Admitted Al-Qaida fighter convicted in NY terror case
- Turkey: US secretary of state to visit country on March 30
- MLS This Week: A look at the youth movement; battle of 2-0s
- Brazil yellow fever cases pass 400; more than 130 dead
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Brazil privatizes 4 airports
- UN: Deaths of human rights leaders in Colombia show pattern
- Trump budget would force tough choices in disease research
- Minnesota House speaker moves to block lawmaker pay raises
- Gov. reassigns case after prosecutor refuses death penalty
- Mladenovic reaches Indian Wells semis and top 20 in rankings
- The Latest: Gov. reassigns officer-killed case
- Mexico to diversify agriculture trade amid US uncertainty
- Pregnant mom of 4 facing deportation gets court review
- Singer Billy Gilman honored by Rhode Island House
- Oracle and KCG Holdings gain while PerkinElmer, Guess drop
- Bjelica to miss rest of season with left foot injury
- Man exonerated for LA murder walks free after 32 years
- 2 indicted, accused of cyberbullying 18-year-old to suicide
- Trump would end subsidies for rural airline service
- Americans will skip team event at World Cup Finals
- Mexico has so many graves, lacks space for bodies exhumed
- Pregnant woman falls ill after immigration detention
- St. Patrick's toast held after fuss over lawmakers' drinking
- House votes to give VA more power to discipline employees
- NY man gets nearly 3 years in prison for gun-license scam
- Secret files of Brazil's military regime must be made public
- El Salvador: At least 30 slain in bloody 24-hour span
- Man United, Lyon advance to Europa League quarterfinals
- No prosecution for deputies in fatal 2016 shooting
- California: $400 million plan to slow largest lake shrinkage
- Mexico says killer crocodile captured in nature reserve
- Police: USVI man pursues, rams into car that killed his dog
- World Rugby announces better calendar of matches and tours
- Central African Republic leader wants training for troops
- American Vincent Zhou wins world juniors title
- Video: California officer grabs driver before fatal shooting
- APNewsBreak: Rare Hawaiian seal drowns at NOAA-funded site
- Disbarred lawyer gets 40 years for kidnap once called hoax
- Tyra Banks returning as host of 'America's Next Top Model'
- March Madness sprinkled with international flavor
- Man sentenced for posting online threat against Obama
- Cotter focused on preparing Scots in his last test match
- Greatness awaits Grand Slam-chasing England in Dublin
- BC-GLF--Bay Hill Scores
- Mexico program to offer up to 50,000 jobs for deportees
- France, Wales target top-half finish in Six Nations finale
- World Cup Finals-Women's Super G Results
- Conservative judge slams 'personal attacks' on judiciary
- World Cup Finals-Men's Super G Results
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Six Nations Glance
- Louise Erdrich wins fiction prize from book critics
- Exxon blasts NY AG over Tillerson-email accusations
- South Africa 104-6 at lunch on day 2, 2nd test vs. NZ
- Pemex: 4 dead in explosion at Mexico fuel depot
- Trafficker says he met with the Honduran president's brother
- Ex-MMA fighter concedes lesser counts in Las Vegas trial
- Stacy Lewis flirts with 59, shares Founders Cup lead
- South Korea finds a home for 2 puppies Park left behind
- Les chiffres d’affaires totaux de l’annee ont atteint NT$ 4 milliards dans les zones de services routiers nationaux de Taiwan
- Agriculture nominee Perdue will get hearing next week
- Israeli army says sirens wailed in West Bank's Jordan Valley
- No contest plea in Hawaii albatross deaths case
- Blues harmonica star James Cotton dead at 81
- Aussie Landale has double-double, Saint Mary's wins opener
- Max Scherzer doubtful for Nationals' opener
- 2017 Yangmingshan Flower Festival peaks this weekend
- Taiwanese-American federal judge blocks Trump travel ban
- South Africa 218-6 at tea on day 2, 2nd test vs. NZ
- The Latest: EMT struck, killed by stolen ambulance in NYC
- NTU ranks 24th in Times Asia University rankings
- The View from Taichung: Ex-President Ma's indictment and democratic politics
- China plans station on disputed South China Sea shoal
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Four-goal second period lifts Maple Leafs past Lightning 5-0
- Four-goal second period lifts Maple Leafs past Lightning 5-0
- Westbrook adds triple-double as Thunder beat Raptors
- Love returns in win over Jazz, but 2 more Cavs injured
- EMT struck, killed, by stolen ambulance in New York City
- Arvidsson lifts Predators over Capitals
- Maine, Iceland universities to sign off on agreement
- Another triple-double for Westbrook as Thunder top Raptors
- As Trump touts Guantanamo, civilian prosecutors notch wins
- Setback for Australian ban on asylum seekers having phones
- Turning James Joyce's 'Ulysses' into a virtual reality game
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- High-tech backpacks open world of whales to deaf students
- 2 bombers attack security forces facility in NW Pakistan
- Today in History
- Today in History
- China, Saudi Arabia sign $65 billion in cooperation deals
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Republicans join Democrats against Trump's Great Lakes cuts
- Asian indexes mixed, weighing prospects of fewer Fed hikes
- Syrian missiles fired at Israeli jets that struck in Syria
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Illinois paramedic saves infant from submerged SUV
- Oklahoma GOP senator's fall from power is stunningly fast
- Fukushima confirmed as venue for Tokyo 2020 baseball
- Detroit Zoo's own Dr. Ruth encourages amorous amphibians
- Northwestern edges Vanderbilt for first NCAA win
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Slammer Sale: States find closed prisons can be a tough sell
- New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard
- Israeli tech firms revving up engines for self-driving cars
- Arvidsson lifts Predators over Capitals
- EMT run over, killed by man driving stolen ambulance
- Suicide truck bomber hits Afghan army checkpoint, killing 1
- South Africa leads New Zealand by 81 after day 2, 2nd test
- BC-HKN--NHL Leaders
- Cruz, Polanco homer to lift Dominican Republic to 3-0 win
- Taiwan's Lin Feng Ying to lay off employees due to Ting Hsin boycott
- Huge fire engulfs apartment building under construction
- Plane lands safely in Australia after propeller falls off
- IOC sets up group to look at double 2024-2028 Olympic picks
- Six months in jail for Taiwanese man who killed rare fish
- Smith drives Australia past 400
- NKorea plans to participate in ice hockey event in South
- Bound to happen: 1 vs 16 matchup inches closer to an upset
- APNewsBreak: New ads show Marines as good citizens, warriors
- US, Asia-Pacific allies rolling out F-35 stealth fighter
- Tillerson gets a look at NKorea at the DMZ between Koreas
- China plans 1st structure on disputed South China Sea shoal
- LA man walks free after he's exonerated in 1984 murder
- Florida gov. takes case from anti-death penalty prosecutor
- Thompson leads Warriors past Magic
- MOL proposes flexible six-day work week for trucking industry
- Documents detail Flynn payments from Russian interests
- Trump's Muslim rhetoric key issue in travel ban rulings
- AP Explains: Trump's budget not the final word on spending
- Japan holds first civilian missile evacuation drill
- Trump budget cuts would hit UN, international agencies hard
- APNewsBreak: Rare Hawaiian seal dies at federal marine site
- BC-AS--Myanmar-Politics, AS
- Many Trump voters would feel program cuts in budget proposal
- Long before new hacks, US worried by Russian spying efforts
- Wheels spinning as GOP looks for traction on health bill
- Trump's campaign insults complicate Merkel visit
- GOP senator complicates Trump, Ryan efforts on health care
- Danes ok to extradite woman in S Korea investigation
- Pope's 2013 stump speech to cardinals a blueprint for papacy
- A New Canine Unit to Protect the Galapagos from Invasive Species
- Thai Business Leaders Pledge to be Ivory Free with WildAid
- 4 accused in killing of Suu Kyi adviser appear in court
- Trump's defense budget boost raises questions on strategy
- AP Analysis: In Asia, Tillerson ponders US-N. Korea reboot
- Uganda's police spokesman, 2 aides shot dead in capital
- Saudi king postpones visit to the Maldives over swine flu
- British royals: William and Kate visit Paris as Brexit looms
- Crusaders rally to beat Blues 33-24 in Super Rugby
- US to confront trade partners at global finance meeting
- THAAD might not fit Taiwan: Schriver
- South Sudan feels the chill as Trump's foreign aid cuts loom
- Suspect explodes bomb, dies in Bangladesh security camp
- Australia post 451 in first innings
- FIFA suspends Mali teams, officials for government meddling
- Court holds TEPCO, govt liable for Fukushima safety failures
- British film company buys rights to Syrian swimmer's story
- Events and activities in Taiwan for March 17-23
- 1 Italian man in Arctic avalanche in critical condition
- Ex-Power Ranger pleads guilty to killing roommate with sword
- Official: Explosion destroys home in Washington, DC, suburb
- Taiwan president announces Keelung-Taipei tram-train link
- Northern Taiwan new housing projects drop to lowest level in 6 years
- The Latest: Tillerson cites US military option for NKorea
- Photo of the Day: Art of drumming in Kaohsiung
- China poachers caught after posting haul on social media
- White officer seeking to throw out fatal shooting video
- UN: Risky sea crossings fuel sharp rise in migrant deaths
- Yemen report: Airstrike near Red Sea strait kills refugees
- Germany police detain terror suspect wanted by Bahrain
- Man charged in fire that killed baby, damaged 8 buildings
- UN agency says at least 31 people killed in attack on boat carrying migrants off Yemen's coast
- New Zealand police fatally shoot airport security dog
- Germany may file WTO complaint if US levies border tax
- VW sales dip as demand weakens in western Europe, China
- Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set
- Nearly 60% of Taiwanese working overseas are in China
- Man gets 60 years in prison for recording child sex abuse
- Shemar Moore returning to 'Criminal Minds' for season finale
- Report: Authorities could have prevented Cologne attacks
- The Latest: UN says 31 migrants killed in attack off Yemen
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Real Madrid to play Bayern in Champions League quarterfinals
- Sheriff: Florida deputy fatally shoots bipolar man
- EU re-imposes $835 million cartel fine on air cargo firms
- Champions League quarterfinal draw list
- Thai elephant hospital, short of money, at risk of closing
- Despite criticism, Maddow gets biggest audience
- The Latest: Man arrested in NYC emergency worker's death
- Last Germany call-up for Lukas Podolski, 1st for Timo Werner
- EU Commission clears Greek regional airport privatization
- Asia still a crown jewel for Tiffany during strong 4Q
- Indonesia summons British envoy over coral damaged by ship
- Paris police: Man slits throat of his father and brother
- Nigeria court reverses seizure of oil block from Shell, Eni
- Caterpillar hires former US attorney general after raid
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Ex-Treasury chief George Osborne to edit newspaper
- Shining at Chelsea, Pedro Rodriguez returns for Spain
- CEO convicted for false claims Korean goods made in USA
- Czech beer Budvar hits production record in 2016
- Kremlin says Ukraine cuts off rebel east with its own hands
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Trump foreign aid cuts counter global development goals: EU
- Netherlands coach names 2 new defenders in squad
- UK: Trump spying claim 'ridiculous;' US govt won't repeat it
- Firefighter killed on way to hoverboard-linked fire honored
- Man United to face Anderlecht in Europa League quarterfinals
- Europa League quarterfinal draw list
- Basque separatist group ETA to launch disarmament initiative
- Friday prayers cancelled across north Syria after airstrike
- For the Kremlin, boosting turnout is key task for 2018 vote
- Kenya's president deploys military to quell drought violence
- Minnesota officer accused of punching girl pleads not guilty
- Moldova PM moves to dismiss minister detained in land scam
- Official: Obama on private trip to French Polynesian resort
- US woman in Bali 'suitcase murder' gives up custody of baby
- Teen pleads guilty to arson in plant fire that killed friend
- Mourinho says United gets no help from hectic schedule
- Philippines rejects European Parliament's call on senator
- Hasan provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board
- Search ends for student, yacht crew member in Florida waters
- Hillary Clinton to give St. Pat's Day speech in Pennsylvania
- Prosecutors shelve probe into Germany match threat
- Brother of Toulouse attacker on trek against radicalism
- Paris rugby clubs merger still in on the cards
- 72 Taiwan universities repudiated for signing contentious deals with China
- Ohio officer charged with pointing weapon at fellow officers
- Cholesterol drug cuts heart risks, spurs new debate on cost
- US factory production jumps 0.5 percent in February for 6th straight gain
- US factory production rose for 6th straight time in February
- France wants to stage the 2023 Rugby World Cup in 12 cities
- Prosecutors get more time for probe into ex-Portuguese PM
- 4 Boston homeless sue security firm, saying guard hurt them
- Polish opposition wants parliament vote against government
- No shorter sentence for 'Love & Hip Hop' star in drug case
- Alitalia cancels flights Monday due to strike
- Man charged with hate crime in anti-Muslim attack
- 2 sentenced for making Nigerian nanny 'essentially a slave'
- Hiker on snowshoe outing found dead on Maine mountain trail
- Germany to test dialect analysis software on asylum-seekers
- Brooklyn Museum highlights Georgia O'Keeffe as style icon
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- Erdogan urges Turks in Europe to have 5 children
- A third of Chipotle's board is on the way out
- Boot, wheelbarrow, thimble ousted from Monopoly board game
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Japan's parliament proposes abdication law for emperor
- US stocks mixed, still on pace for yet another winning week
- Coast Guard searches for Florida kayaker in Puerto Rico
- Trump administration fights Syrian's travel ban lawsuit
- The Latest: Victim in lake was rescued infant's mom
- Jennifer Garner calls for Congress to boost education funds
- Hiker loses hand in Pennsylvania campfire explosion
- Wells Fargo CEO: Too early to judge Trump's performance
- Family of Nobel prize-winning Caribbean poet Derek Walcott says he has died at home in St. Lucia
- Dallas officials say abandoned calls a source of 911 woes
- The Latest: Trump says he's '100 percent' behind health bill
- Nobel laureate Derek Walcott, Caribbean poet, dies at 87
- Telecom policy tilts in favor of industry under Trump's FCC
- Mythic creatures dance through Dublin on St. Patrick's Day
- Detective: Exotic dancer took money to sell baby, backed out
- US urged to spend more on infrastructure
- Former VW boss Piech mulls selling shares in holding firm
- French school shooting: 2 friends of the suspect arrested
- How the US mission in Syria has evolved and could expand
- Bulgaria: Australian's terror trial adjourned until April
- Opposition grows to hotel on highest peak in Northeastern US
- Health groups: Next cure may go undiscovered with Trump cuts
- Son of Mexican drug lord escapes from prison
- Judge nixes special prosecutor in Christie bridge complaint
- Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert to play CMA Fest
- Police reviewing possible links involving mosque burglaries
- Morocco's king names a new prime minister, former top envoy Saadeddine Othmani, after ousting his predecessor
- New York City is awash in green and Irish pride
- Brazilian sensation Soares turning into Porto's new Hulk
- NATO top boss: No threat against the Baltics
- UN official: 42 bodies recovered after military attack on boat carrying refugees off Yemeni coast
- Angola considers up to a decade in prison for abortions
- Moroccan king names new prime minister to break deadlock
- UN official says 42 bodies recovered after military attack on boat carrying refugees off Yemeni coast
- Judge combines 4 tribal suits over Dakota Access pipeline
- Ireland-trained Sizing John wins Cheltenham Gold Cup
- The Latest: Trump welcomes German chancellor
- Russian banks says Trump link work of false flag hackers
- Knockout artists: Golovkin, Jacobs vie for middleweight belt
- Dog deformed by Thai butcher is now thriving in New Jersey
- Toddler with Down syndrome models for British retailer
- No El Nino? No problem. Earth sizzles to near record heat
- Marion Cotillard, partner welcome 2nd child, a baby girl
- UN agency head resigns after Israel 'apartheid' report
- Pearl Harbor mural canceled over concerns about headline
- Indigenous Bolivians have some of the healthiest hearts
- 2 backcountry killers killed in Italian Alps
- Brazilian giant meatpackers targeted in corruption probe
- The Latest: Republican says Trump should apologize to Obama
- Gabriela Koukalova wins women's biathlon sprint title
- Man gets 25 years for shooting 2 cops in Ferguson protest
- Man shot to death in standoff with North Carolina police
- Turkey raps Germany over request for journalist's release
- Amanda Seyfried marries CBS sitcom star Thomas Sadoski
- A year on, key EU-Turkey migration deal looks wobbly
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Police: DNA links suspect to slain Detroit college officer
- Can Shakespeare add another chapter to Leicester tale?
- "Soda tax" stakes escalate in pivotal Philadelphia fight
- Hoop Streams: Millions of workers streaming NCAA day games
- Ex-trooper arrest in 2014 shooting death of pregnant wife
- Italian media: Thieves' smoke bombs spark panic in Venice
- Firefighter collapses at scene of house fire and later dies
- House passes bill to help VA fill critical job openings
- Nigerian forces using gunfire to clear Lagos slum: Reports
- Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Utah challenger
- 6N: Gilchrist replaces injured Richie Gray in Scotland pack
- The Latest: Victim's mom supports prosecutor's decision
- UN experts: 100,000 starve while South Sudan buys weapons
- Court decision in dairy drivers lawsuit hung on comma
- AP Interview: Austrian minister says less is more for EU
- The Latest: Man charged with shooting 2 Detroit officers
- Hamsters left off list of Amherst College mascot finalists
- Protests in Armenia over activist's death in jail
- Job cuts endure at Indiana factories despite Trump pressure
- Recalls this week: children's pajamas, bicycles
- Woman 'almost crashed car' when snake slithered from vent
- Death toll in Peru climbs to 65 from El Nino rains, floods
- Shiffrin to win overall title with Stuhec skipping slalom
- Auto industry backs commitment to fuel economy amid doubts
- Man U fined for players' misconduct in FA Cup loss
- Iranians to resume hajj in Saudi Arabia after 2016 boycott
- IBM announces plans to hire 2,000 US veterans
- Maintenance man acquitted in sex-for-repairs case
- No Federer vs Kyrgios: Aussie withdraws with illness
- Pittsburgh man sought on gun charge after 3-year-old's death
- GOP, Dem lawmakers decry Trump's cut to Meals on Wheels
- Standard & Poors raises Cyprus credit rating a notch to BB+
- L.L. Bean's sales level in 2016 as company weathers boycott
- Jury hears from tattoo artist in ex-NFL star's murder trial
- Trump says new health care law will be passed by a substantial margin and 'pretty quickly'
- Change in plans working out well for Hoffman at Bay Hill
- AP FACT CHECK: Fukushima radiation not cause for alarm in US
- Immigration judges to be sent to border detention centers
- France to clear hundreds of migrants from Dunkirk camp
- Jury deliberating in MMA fighter-porn star case in Las Vegas
- 2 students charged with raping girl in school bathroom
- Running for president? Some states want tax returns public
- Trump's high court pick is harsh critic of assisted suicide
- Trump repeats wiretapping claim, suggests he and Germany's Merkel were perhaps wiretapped by Obama administration
- George Braziller, literary publisher, dead at 101
- 2 small planes collide over shopping mall south of Montreal
- Benefactor who bought suits for French candidate named
- Armed man arrested on drug 'rescue' trip to seek pardon
- Thousands stage anti-militia protests in Libya's capital
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Freeman scores 21 as Baylor tops New Mexico State
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- Ban on Irish butter sparks fight in butter-loving Wisconsin
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Lawyers want to dismiss mother's lawsuit over Bible classes
- The Latest: Police search property where teens' bodies found
- Trump, Merkel talk job training
- Injured Indian flight attendant keen to resume flying
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Dallas offers cautionary tale as it moves to fix 911 woes
- Secret Service agent's laptop stolen from her car in NYC
- Alaska sea lion study gets help from crowdsource volunteers
- Column: IOC must consider serious reforms to save Olympics
- Prosecutors: No crime in Florida inmate's hot-shower death
- J.C. Penney lists the 138 stores it is planning to shutter
- The Latest: Trump administration to appeal travel ban ruling
- Top Kansas court clears way for new coal-fired power plant
- Wal-Mart buys online clothing seller ModCloth
- Police: Robber breaks leg, calls for help, gets arrested
- South Dakota seizes $130K from failed oil driller
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Gaza artist fashions limbs from honeycomb to honor wounded
- BC-US--Senate-Supreme Court,ADVISORY, US
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Senate intelligence committee schedules hearing on Russia
- Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli forces in West Bank
- Dempsey open to roles with US national team addition
- Social worker accused of hiding religious sect abuse resigns
- No immunity in US case for Haitian politician, coup leader
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Guatemala judge orders arrest of presidential adviser
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- Sweden beats Germany in team event at World Cup Finals
- Small fire erupts in Empire State Building underground level
- Michigan man publishes obituary while still alive
- Amgen and AXT slump while Adobe and Tiffany advance
- More victims come forward in Marine nude photo scandal
- BC-US--Index, US
- CEO who directed $2.2B fraud is out of prison after a decade
- Cold weather kills many cherry blossom blooms in DC
- Video shows moments when Ohio police fatally shot man
- Dortmund hangs on to edge Ingolstadt 1-0 in Bundesliga
- Disney pays $3.8 million for violating minimum wage rules
- Former Texas congressman accused of taking charity's money
- Las Palmas beats 10-man Villarreal 1-0 in La Liga
- Canada compensates Canadians tortured in Syria
- Marseille held to goalless draw by Lille in French league
- Mayo Clinic faces questions after CEO comments on insurance
- Puerto Rico doctor sentenced in $1.2M health care fraud case
- Savannah bar recalls Jimmy Carter visit on St. Patrick's Day
- US a 'powerful company,' er 'country,' Trump declares
- World Cup Finals Team Event Results
- Nigel Williams-Goss fashions lead role for Gonzaga
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- US rig count increases 21 this week to 789; Oklahoma up 10
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- In Appalachia, Trump's proposed budget has people worried
- Tanaka, 2 Yankees relievers combine on no-hitter vs Tigers
- Man arrested in quadruple slaying in New Orleans
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Vintage US nuclear test films declassified and publicized
- Man charged with seizure-causing tweet to Newsweek reporter
- Comedian Artie Lange arrested over drug possession
- Bodies of 2 Americans who died in Canada avalanche found
- Trump administration wants freer hand to fire head of agency
- UN urges Afghanistan to tackle 'alarming' extremist threats
- Women's Overall Alpine World Cup Champions
- NZ 55-2 at lunch on day 3, 2nd test vs. South Africa
- New Zealand says US invokes immunity for embassy staffer
- UN: Rebels turn in first 140 weapons in Colombia peace deal
- Man charged with murder in Texas college student's death
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- [Video] Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - March 17
- Fred Couples leads Tucson Conquistadores Classic
- BC-GLF--Champions Tour Scores
- Le cerf sika de Formose de Taiwan commence à changer de bois
- Michelle Wie healthy, confident and in contention in Phoenix
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Mexico: Companies should examine consciences on border wall
- Giants re-sign DE Pierre-Paul for 4 years
- Pelicans upset Rockets without Cousins
- NZ 139-5 at tea on day 3, 2nd test vs. South Africa
- Blackout in Panama puts about 1.5 million people in the dark
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Cloudy to sunny weather forecast for the week
- NCAA Tournament Capsules
- Man carrying explosives killed at checkpoint in Bangladesh
- Today in History
- Today in History
- King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charged comments
- Barkov lifts Panthers over Rangers
- Puerto Rico beats United States 6-5 to advance to WBC semis
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- Pelicans upset Rockets without Cousins
- North Korea, South China Sea on Tillerson agenda in Beijing
- Florida prosecutor's anti-death penalty stand surprises many
- South Africa beats NZ by 8 wickets in 2nd test
- United States preparing arms sales to Taiwan
- Wisteria tunnels around Taiwan
- Conlan walks with McGregor, beats Ibarra in pro debut
- Maharaj bowls Proteas to 8-wicket win over NZ in 2nd Test
- Blasphemy charges create climate of fear for Pakistani media
- Injured Indian flight attendant keen to resume flying
- India reaches 193-2 at lunch
- Bump Brothers: Wilsons stay on barbed wire road to Olympics
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- How a school bomb-scare case sparked a media vs. FBI fight
- Travel ban fight personal for Hawaii's 'scholarly gentleman'
- How a school bomb-scare case sparked a media-vs.-FBI fight
- Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees team up to no-hit Tigers
- Republican health care plan creates budget problems for GOP
- Bucks hold off Lakers 107-103 after 3 ejections for shoving
- With friends like these: Trump struggles to win GOP
- Common bonds aside, Trump and Merkel show little rapport
- Trump doesn't back down on wiretap accusation against Obama
- Memorial service held to commemorate White Terror victims
- Yang apologizes to former Taiwan President over life-time pension comment
- Police operation underway at Paris' Orly airport, site evacuated
- Syrian rebels begin evacuation from besieged neighborhood
- Police say man killed after trying to seize weapon of soldier guarding Paris' Orly airport
- Kashima Antlers beat Shimizu S-Pulse 3-2 in J-League
- French police: man tried to seize weapon at airport, killed
- Hurricanes beat Highlanders 41-15 in Super Rugby
- Air Canada launches promotion to highlight new routes to Taiwan
- Pujara century holds India together
- Top Taiwan businessman advocates new approach to strays
- All flights are being redirected and passengers evacuated from Paris Orly airport after man tried to seize soldier's gun
- Turkey marks anniversary of World War I campaign
- The Latest: All flights redirected from Paris Orly airport
- February 2017 second warmest in 138 years
- Global finance gathering struggles to define trade stance
- For Zimbabwe's Mugabes, marriage is political and personal
- French Interior Ministry says no others injured at Orly airport as man is shot to death after seizing soldier's weapon
- Paris police are investigating whether the Orly attack is linked to a shooting earlier Saturday north of Paris
- Storm, Roosters undefeated in National Rugby League
- Ethiopia to turn site of deadly landfill collapse into park
- French defense minister says two other soldiers on the patrol opened fire on Orly attacker
- Indian Muslim clerics go missing in Pakistan
- Interior minister: Man shot dead at Orly also shot officer at traffic stop earlier, then stole woman's car at gunpoint
- The Paris prosecutors' office confirms that its anti-terrorism section has taken over the investigation.
- Congo disappearances raise alarm as political tensions grow
- Report: Alleged Yahoo hacker worked at Prokhorov bank
- Daughter of late Iran president gets 6-month prison sentence
- Egypt says Pope Francis will visit during the last week of April
- 3rd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard
- The Vatican says Pope Francis will go to Egypt on April 28-29, visiting the city of Cairo
- Indian flight attendant hurt in Brussels blasts eager to fly
- Prosecutors report detention of brother and father of the suspected airport attacker
- Egypt says Pope Francis to visit in April
- Australian NRL results
- Russian parliament to investigate US media operating there
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwan Presidential Office praises Sunflower Movement
- Republicans at odds over how to overhaul Medicaid
- 2nd Test: Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Sicily airport reopens after Mount Etna volcanic ash cloud
- German FM: Turkey 'further away than ever' from joining EU
- Former UK leader Gordon Brown enters Scotland fray
- Le Graet re-elected as French football federation president
- William and Kate meet survivors of Paris 2015 attacks
- Disarmingly warm Gorsuch loves 'cold neutrality' of law
- Gatherings mark anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea
- Disarmingly warm Gorsuch loves 'cold neutrality' of law
- WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT
- Trump says Germany owes 'vast sums' to NATO
- Trump budget aims to make PBS' 50th year its last
- Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best beard contest
- Israel returns fire from Gaza, strikes Hamas targets
- Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate president
- Italy coach Ventura calls up 3 new players to squad
- Scotland beats Italy 29-0 in Six Nations
- Frenzel wins Nordic combined World Cup, closes in on title
- Dahlmeier secures pursuit title in biathlon World Cup
- Short list for high profile US Attorney jobs in NY
- Scotland beats Italy 29-0 in Six Nations
- Small Brazil city on edge after man dies from yellow fever
- Records: 12-year-old, grandpa argued days before man killed
- Ailing Arsenal loses for 4th time in 5 Premier League games
- Russian space official found dead in prison cell
- How the GenForward poll of young Americans was conducted
- Uber's final frontier: Upstate New York
- Trump ignores Merkel's request for a handshake
- Fallen firefighter's body escorted to medical examiner
- G-20 finance officials fail to agree on statement fully opposing trade protectionism after US call for 'fair' trade
- Hungary to appeal Europe court ruling backing asylum-seekers
- 12 books later, See tells how holiday letter launched career
- Poles protest govt policies ousting some mayors and judges
- Records: Doctor didn't disclose USA Gymnastics investigation
- Man surrenders to face charge in 3-year-old's shooting death
- Far-left presidential candidate Melenchon holds Paris rally
- To aid ferrets, vaccine treats planned for prairie dogs
- Ghanaian jailed in Sicily; migrants say he tortured them
- Trump wants to build 30-foot-high wall at Mexican border
- Miloslav Vlk, a clandestine priest during Communism, dies
- Las Palmas coach Quique Setien to leave at end of season
- Neureuther leads after 1st run of GS at World Cup Finals
- Trial for wife accused of shooting man after casserole fight
- Republic of Congo security forces kill 15 militia members
- Russians protest handing St. Isaac's to Orthodox Church
- Wenger says he has reached decision on Arsenal future
- Brazil minister to meet representatives of meat importers
- Ellen Page, Jennifer Garner to do live reading of 'Juno'
- Man blamed for 6 deaths asks Maine governor for clemency
- Lamborghinis and icons: New and old mix for Moscow visitor
- Kwiatkowski beats Sagan in Milan-San Remo
- Shiffrin in striking distance after 1st slalom run at finals
- France beats Wales 20-18 in Six Nations
- Guyana to continue oil exploration in disputed border zone
- Puerto Rico talks on with general obligation bondholders
- Vardy steers Leicester to 1st away win of PL title defense
- BC-SOC--German Results
- EPL leader Chelsea beats Stoke 2-1 through late Cahill goal
- France needs 20 minutes of injury time to beat Wales in 6N
- Frankfurt captain Hasebe out indefinitely, needs knee op
- Ronaldo turns playmaker to lead Madrid past Bilbao 2-1
- Boston College leader credited with transforming school dies
- Modeste scores hat trick as Cologne beats Hertha 4-2
- Records: Cubs victory cost Chicago $18.8 million in overtime
- Death toll rises to 72 in Peru rains, flooding, mudslides
- Spicer: Secret Service stops attempted White House intrusion
- Lukaku scores twice for Everton after rejecting new deal
- Crystal Palace beats Watford 1-0 for third EPL win in a row
- Plane that landed at NYC airport gets stuck in snowdrift
- Nice loses ground in French title race
- Burnley still missing home after 0-0 EPL draw vs Sunderland
- Kraft sets world record in ski jumping
- US asks Hawaii judge to clarify ruling on Trump travel ban
- Somalia blames Saudi-led coalition for 'horrific' deadly strike on boat with Somali refugees
- Somalia blames Saudi-led coalition for deadly strike on boat
- France midfielder Pogba ruled out of Spain friendly
- Andy Murray out of Miami Open with right elbow injury
- Chelsea Clinton joins Expedia board of directors
- Ireland ends England's 18-test rugby winning streak
- Ireland ends England's Six Nations Grand Slam bid
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Police: Speeding car rear-ends cab, killing taxi passenger
- French prosecutor: Orly attacker apparently wanted soldier's assault rifle so he could shoot people at airport
- French prosecutor: Orly attacker told soldiers he wanted to die for Allah, was flagged for radicalism in prison spell
- French prosecutor: Soldiers fired three bursts at Orly Airport attacker, eight rounds in all, killing him
- Irish deny England 2nd 6N Grand Slam and end 18-win streak
- Hart's howlers help Inter Milan draw 2-2 at Torino
- Governor: Funding sought for East Chicago water filters
- Son of US man wanted in Nazi case wants evidence released
- Wenger won't tell protesting fans decision on Arsenal future
- Wawrinka eases into Indian Wells final with straight-set win
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-US--Senate-Supreme Court,ADVISORY, US
- Cyprus police: Airport evacuated over 'suspicious' pillow
- England's Grand Slam dream spoiled again by Ireland
- Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Access pipeline
- Bournemouth beats Swansea with 1st clean sheet in 11 games
- Six Nations Results
- World Cup Finals-Men's Giant Slalom Results
- World Cup Finals-Women's Slalom Results
- Authorities arrest 17-year-old in his mother's death
- Funeral set for slain NYC medic; charity gives $100K to kin
- Airline pilot, wife died from apparent fentanyl OD's in Ohio
- 16 people accused of massive home marijuana grow near Denver
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru
- Smart shifting puts the Netherlands into the WBC semifinals
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-GLF--Bay Hill Scores
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Report: Trump adviser's husband picked for Justice post
- Sanchez could miss Chile's World Cup qualifiers with injury
- Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
- NASCAR XFINITY-DC Solar 200 Results
- Kisner, Hoffman share Bay Hill lead
- Puerto Rico wins 6th straight in WBC, routs Venezuela 13-2
- Steve Stricker takes Tucson lead in senior debut
- Reaction to the death of rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get new names
- The Latest: Dad who grew beard for daughter wins contest
- Un endroit idéal d’Alishan de Taiwan pour s’enrober dans Sakura
- Police: Man fatally shot wife in grocery store parking lot
- Anna Nordqvist shoots 11-under 61, takes Founders Cup lead
- North Korea tests newly developed high-thrust rocket engine
- Taipei Mayor to visit India late March
- Taiwan companies to benefit from auto industry LED demand
- Thunder beat Kings, Hornets defeat Wizards
- Bria, AP newsman who flashed Nazi surrender, dies at 101
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Ricky Taylor closes out 2nd huge win of SportsCar season
- Washington Capitals clinch playoff berth
- Capitals clinch playoff spot by beating Lightning 5-3
- Senate panel contacts Trump adviser in Russia investigation
- Kenyan runner Kipkogei Yego wins Wan Jin Shi Marathon 2017
- Electrical problems are leading cause of fire deaths in Taiwan
- The Latest: Sor Rungvisai stuns undefeated Chocolatito
- Taiwan’s Chan Yung-jan wins women’s doubles title
- Today in History
- Thai Sor Rungvisai stuns Gonzales for super flyweight title
- Chuck Berry's music helped define the modern teenager
- Tillerson lauds China-US contacts in meeting with leader Xi
- Markkanen, Trier lead Arizona to 69-60 win over Saint Mary's
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Gennady Golovkin unifies middleweight title with close unanimous decision over Danny Jacobs
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- GGG outlasts Jacobs in close unanimous decision
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Indonesia deports 2 French journalists from Papua province
- Candy, makeup, K-pop get doused amid China's ire over THAAD
- Stanton's homer, Jones' leap carry US into WBC semifinals
- 13 autoworkers get life in prison for 2012 factory riots
- Taiwanese wins gold at World Marmalade Awards
- India close in on Australia's 1st innings total
- Taipei Universiade swimming pool assembly process revealed on Facebook
- Tigers outfielder JD Martinez sprains foot, out several days
- EU citizens in UK anxiously seek security before Brexit
- 'Missing' Indian clerics return safely to Karachi
- Bangladesh confirms death sentence for Islamist leader
- Trump looks forward to visiting China: U.S. state secretary
- French police release father of Orly Airport attacker
- Duterte: Philippines can't stop China moves in disputed sea
- Turkey's referendum campaign unfair, Erdogan opponents say
- Hamas sentences 2 drug dealers to death in Gaza
- Syrians finding refuge in Africa as war at home grinds on
- A must-do activity on northern coast of Taiwan--hiking along the Mystery Coast in Jinshan
- Police shooting stokes anger among Israel's Arab minority
- 2nd Test: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Result
- Germany's center-left to confirm Schulz as Merkel challenger
- Bangladesh clinches its historic 100th test vs. Sri Lanka
- Malaysia hunting for more N. Korean suspects in Kim's death
- Malaysia hunting for more N. Korean suspects in Kim's death
- 3 suicide bombers kill 4 in northeastern Nigeria
- Egypt's el-Sissi to meet Trump in Washington early April
- Clashes break out in Syrian capital following rebel ambush
- Israeli coalition crisis raises threat of new elections
- Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
- Pakistan police arrest groom for killing new wife
- Myanmar hard-line Buddhists protest citizenship for Rohingya
- Tax hike, stagnant wages spark protests in Beirut
- Hindu hard-liner sworn in as leader of India's largest state
- AP Explains: Senate confirmation and Supreme Court pick
- Koukalova wins biathlon World Cup mass start title
- No opioids, please: Clearing the way to refuse prescriptions
- Justices to hear property rights dispute over family's land
- While Trump talks tough, US quietly cutting nuclear force
- Saffron growers look to get a foothold in the US
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- UK police simulate Thames hijacking in anti-terror exercise
- Afghan officials: 12 insurgents killed in 2 drone attacks
- Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount
- Duterte says he's not intimidated by impeachment attempt
- Stade Francais and Racing 92 cancel merger plans
- Spanish unionists rally against Catalonia's separatist push
- Lessons from Yahoo hack: Simple tips to safeguard your email
- Quotes about rock 'n' roll visionary Chuck Berry
- Iraqi troops push into area around symbolic Mosul mosque
- Key dates in the life of rock 'n' roll visionary Chuck Berry
- Turning extra stuff into extra cash
- West Mosul battle looks to be deadliest yet for Iraqis
- Palestinians give award to UN official who condemned Israel
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Former dairy farmer leads Trump-Russia investigation
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Man United survives Middlesbrough fightback, wins 3-1 in EPL
- France's defense a key issue for country's next president
- St Pat's parade tradition changing but not without speedbump
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Author-columnist Jimmy Breslin, legendary street-smart chronicler of wise guys and underdogs, dies. He was 87.
- SpaceX capsule returns space station science to Earth
- Effort to replace pipes to Flint homes off to slow start
- Jimmy Breslin, chronicler of wise guys and underdogs, dies
- Canadian school teacher from isolated corner of Quebec wins a $1 million global prize for teaching excellence
- Q&A: A look at questions about the abortion debate in Kansas
- French Socialist seeks to breathe life into campaign
- Six Nations repeat: England still the king of European rugby
- Canadian wins $1M global award for teaching excellence
- Man charged after painting slashed at UK National Gallery
- Ryan: more help for older people needed in GOP health bill
- Italy president hugs those like him who lost family to Mafia
- Researchers plan manned 2018 expedition to Titanic
- Jayhawks-Spartans among NCAA games to complete second round
- Israel warns Syria after exchange of fire
- 'Beauty and the Beast' roars with monstrous $170M debut
- Big box stores gird for battle with Wisconsin cities
- Stoch wins ski jump WCup round, Kasai beats own age record
- Italy's Brignone leads after 1st run at Aspen giant slalom
- Federal court gives students chance to parry with judges
- Unstoppable Mbappe scores twice in Monaco's 3-0 win
- The Latest: Louisville-Michigan starts Sunday's action
- Germany rejects Trump's claim it owes NATO 'vast sums'
- Penn State ex-president heads to trial in Sandusky scandal
- Juventus wins 1-0 at Sampdoria but loses Dybala to injury
- Frenzel wraps up record 5th Nordic combined World Cup title
- No Kane, no problem: Tottenham beats Southampton 2-1 in EPL
- Lobster-crazy China sets record for US crustacean imports
- Schalke scrapes 1-0 win at Mainz to go 9th in Bundesliga
- Thousands join rallies pro-Europe rallies across Germany
- Austria's Hirscher leads after 1st run of slalom at Aspen
- Ethiopian Feyisa Lilesa, American Molly Huddle win NYC Half
- Missouri childhood home of late Maya Angelou up for sale
- Macedonia police arrest 6 in drug raids
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Ship hijacked and then freed by Somali pirates, at safe port
- Griezmann leads Atletico to 3-1 win over Sevilla in Spain
- You're nabbed! French gendarmes find thief stuck in window
- Hawaii says government can't alter order on Trump travel ban
- Chuck Berry's spirit lives on through countless songs
- City, Liverpool draw 1-1 in thrilling Premier League game
- BC-US--Senate-Supreme Court,ADVISORY, US
- Waiter fired after asking customer for proof of residency
- Attackers on motorcycles kill 4 at Jamaica bar
- GGG has options, options, options
- Kenyans Barno, Jepkurgat win titles at Los Angeles Marathon
- Protesters march in Paris against police violence
- In an Israeli warehouse, clues about Jesus' life and death
- Chuck Berry fans can look forward to new album as they mourn
- 3 young people killed, 6 injured in car collision in Sweden
- Man United, Spurs power on without absent strikers in EPL
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Another journalist slain in Mexico's violent Veracruz state
- Intel documents offer no evidence of spying on Trump Tower
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- The Latest: Judge rejects request to clarify travel order
- Daughter's boyfriend accused of killing Florida woman
- Olympiakos keeps 6-point lead despite loss to Panathinaikos
- Virtual reality roller coaster coming to theme park
- Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat scandal
- Bunt-Fest: Jays' Pillar bunts 7 times in minor league games
- Vesnina beats Kuznetsova in 3 sets to win Indian Wells title
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Late eagle carries Leishman to victory at Bay Hill
- Juventus wins 1-0 at Sampdoria but loses Dybala to injury
- Myhrer upsets Hirscher to takes slalom race at Aspen
- Injured Gabbiadini replaced by Petagna in Italy squad
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Porto draws, misses chance to overtake Benfica in Portugal
- Tom Lehman rallies to beat Steve Stricker in Tucson
- Charlie Sheen's ex-wife takes plea deal in Utah driving case
- Despite 3-day defeat, NZ keeps same squad for 3rd test vs SA
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Camping World 500 Results
- China's trading partners alarmed by food import controls
- Japan and Russia hold talks on security, territorial dispute
- WORLD SPORTS at 0030 GMT
- Crocodile attacks Aussie teen who jumped into river on dare
- Anna Nordqvist wins Founders Cup in college homecoming
- Wawrinka calls laughing Federer expletive on court
- Tudigong sur un bâton d’encens à Taiwan, est-il un signe de bonne chance?
- Hamilton's F1 title bid might prove harder without Rosberg
- All eyes on Max Verstappen as new F1 season gets underway
- Magnitude 4.3 tremor rattles Yilan
- Profiles of teams and drivers for the 2017 F1 championship.
- US officials begin fingerprinting refugee families on Nauru
- Firefighters at Peru prison hampered by water problems
- 1 dead, several injured in riot at Guatemala prison
- 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Festivities in Taipei: The Guinness was flowing like a river
- A Muppet with autism to be welcomed soon on 'Sesame Street'
- Temperatures to fluctuate throughout week
- Trail Blazers beat Heat, Spurs defeat Kings
- Blackhawks beat Avalanche, Penguins defeat Panthers
- Asian markets mixed after small Wall Street gain
- Today in History
- B-25 bombers to fly over Ohio to honor historic air raid
- Taylor fired as West Tigers coach 3 rounds into NRL season
- Jury selection to begin in Penn State ex-president's trial
- Two cases of drug-laced instant coffee found in Taiwan
- Minimum-wage hikes could deepen shortage of health aides
- Sydney airline grounds 5 planes after propeller drops off
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- East Timor votes for president in test for young nation
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Kyrie gets 46, but Cavaliers barely beat Lakers, 125-120
- Marlins 3B Prado likely to miss opener with hamstring injury
- Best photos from the past week in Asia
- NCAA Tournament picks up steam just before Sweet 16
- Gold medalist Roche to challenge IOC VP Coates in elections
- Counting Americans: New Mideast box in census is sensitive
- Palestinian women try to bring baseball to Gaza
- Asian stocks lower after G20 drops anti-protectionism pledge
- China's trading partners alarmed by food import controls
- Judge to hear new arguments in long-running Polanski case
- Amid data fabrication scandal, NTU president to finish term
- Who's happy, who's not: Norway tops list, US falls
- At a glance: Happiest, saddest countries in the world
- Australia struggling at lunch on day 5 against India
- Taipei discloses inspection results of family restaurants
- NCAA Tournament Capsules
- Taiwan’s insurance industry could lose up to NT$150 bn in 1Q17: legislator
- Jurors to hear opening statements in officer's murder trial
- Insider Q&A: Girding for net neutrality fight
- Battered by scandal, Marines issue new social media policy
- 3 NRL clubs face fines for concussion protocol breaches
- From bedroom to boardroom, Supreme Court is in your business
- Senate hearings get underway on Trump Supreme Court pick
- AP Explains: Supreme Court confirmation an arduous process
- Gorsuch seen by many as smart, modest nominee for high court
- Justices to hear property rights dispute over family's land
- Most young Americans don't see Trump as a legitimate leader
- Air Force arsenal of land-based nukes shrinking as planned
- Crews battle wildfire near Colorado college town
- Hill Russia inquiry goes _ at last _ before public hearing
- How the GenForward poll of young Americans was conducted
- Trump's rallies give a boost to president and his supporters
- LGBT community worries about hate crime prosecutions
- Vodafone's India's telecom unit merges with local company
- Japan key nation in Taiwan’s diplomatic agenda: Tsai
- A look at hate crimes cases and convictions by state
- Assad ally Russia summons Israeli diplomat over Syria strike
- TSMC might relocate NT$500B next-gen chip fab to U.S.
- China-Taiwan trade slips 0.7% in 2016: MAC
- 2 reports, 1 conclusion: energy shift must start soon
- Pakistan and India discuss their water dispute in Islamabad
- Pakistani PM orders the reopening of border with Afghanistan
- North Korea says six people died when a roof collapsed in a mine in January, a rare admission of a deadly accident
- Blunder reveals Australian lawmakers' private cell numbers
- North Korea says 6 died in mining accident in January
- French election: 5 top candidates to hold first debate
- Syrian army retakes Damascus areas captured by rebels
- German finance minister: European unity 'best precaution'
- Late Taiwan Cement president Leslie Koo's 33 favorite eateries in Taiwan
- French emissions probe clears Opel; others accused of fraud
- Duck farm in Changhua tests positive for H5N2 bird flu
- Italy summit seeks to make progress on Libya migrant accord
- Nepal to strap Everest climbers with GPS device
- Turkish protesters denounce alleged coup plotters at court
- Taiwan export value soars 22% YoY in February 2017
- Strikes strand tourists, travelers at Italy's airports
- Donors urged to guard heritage threatened by war, extremism
- Business permit of travel agency operating doomed group tour revoked
- Dire straits: Gibraltar faces Brexit chaos against its will
- Head of Salvadoran Legislative Assembly visits Taiwan
- Citizens shocked to see Taipower workers dangling from power lines
- Taiwan happiest country in East Asia: World Happiness Report
- Erdogan's Nazi swipe at Germany's Merkel draws criticism
- Afghan official: Taliban kill 3 soldiers in attack in south
- Kim Kardashian West 'mentally prepped' for rape during heist
- Poland will oppose multi-speed Europe at Rome EU summit
- Paris police search financial prosecutor's HQ after threat
- Israel's Netanyahu seeks to boost commercial ties with China
- Gaelic football alive and kicking in Taipei
- Match-making: Dutch coalition building process begins
- 2020 Olympic golf course votes to amend membership policy
- Egyptian, Palestinian leaders meet for reconciliation talks
- India, Australia draw 3rd test; series 1-1 with 1 to go
- The Latest: Hungary military opens base to stop migrants
- Port operator DP World's profits up by 28 percent in 2016
- 3rd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard
- Man claims NYC bar denied him service over pro-Trump hat
- The Latest: Trump says Dems 'made up' Russian story
- Pink diamond worth millions shown in London ahead of auction
- Thai police search for more firearms in said plot to kill PM
- Ghana tree fall at waterfalls during storm kills 17
- Britain's government says it will trigger Article 50, signaling EU departure, on March 29
- Taiwan TSMC beats Intel to become world’s largest chip maker by market cap
- Britain to trigger Brexit process on March 29, gov't says
- Pakistan bars 5 cricketers from leaving country
- Timeline of events leading up to UK's planned exit from EU
- Myanmar investigators question Rohingya in Bangladesh camps
- Norway tops global happiness report overtaking Denmark
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Sharers rather than authors more important on social media
- Singapore beats Japan to become Taiwan’s favorite country
- All ears: Caro working on audio-only book
- Pope meets Rwanda president, begs forgiveness for "sins and failings of the church and its members" during genocide
- YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-themed content
- The Latest: EU says it's 'ready' to begin Brexit talks
- Graffiti appears on bishop residence after anti-mafia event
- Germany goalkeeper Neuer out of England, Azerbaijan games
- Brexit explained: What's next on the UK's road out of the EU
- How the Media Insight Project poll was conducted
- US boycotts UN rights council debate on Israel, Palestinians
- Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda genocide
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- 'Manny' of 'Modern Family' mourns father in Instagram post
- She's 100! Britain marks singer Vera Lynn's landmark day
- Belarus leader accuses Western spies of fomenting protests
- Taipei District Court clears Ma of unaccounted special expense funds charges
- Police investigate subway station fight between teens
- Russian opposition leader Navalny doused in green liquid
- World donors pledge $75 million to safeguard cultural heritage threatened by war, IS extremists
- Hungary opens base for army border patrols to stop migrants
- Slobbery kisses: Romania hosts show for 1,600 exotic pets
- Change in leadership at Comcast as CEO Smit changes role
- Japan, Russia bolster cooperation, urge NKorean restraint
- Hollywood actress reveals her love for Taipei
- Sri Lankan media react angrily after test loss to Bangladesh
- Maine-based Idexx Laboratories joins NASDAQ-100 Index
- Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth
- Extremist pleads guilty; had Islamic State data in cuff link
- Taiwan’s first self-pay five-star clinic to be open soon
- Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corruption case
- Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Connecticut governor
- 3 Tennessee death row inmates lose Supreme Court appeals
- Serbia police seize over a ton of marijuana
- Markets Right Now: Banks, energy companies take stocks lower
- FIFA bans referee for life over disputed penalty
- Police: Man claims bomb in trunk at White House checkpoint
- Merkel disputes Trump's NATO debt claim
- House intel chair: No 'wiretap on Trump Tower' but other surveillance on Trump or his associates not ruled out
- Poland hands 4-year prison term for spying for Russia
- US Muslims and Jews strengthen bonds amid acts of bigotry
- The Latest: Grassley says Gorsuch will uphold Constitution
- Bahrain political activist faces new incitement charges
- NFL: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found
- Liz Weston: Retire right -- plan to do it twice
- Already in peril, rural hospitals unsure on health care bill
- US stocks open mixed as banks fall while tech companies rise
- Comey confirms FBI is investigating possible links, coordination between Trump associates and Russia
- Uruguay pulling troops out of UN mission in Haiti
- Holten's Covent Garden tenure has controversial ending
- Eurowings entering arbitration on cabin crew labor dispute
- EU targets 4 top Syrian officers over chemical weapons
- Albania missing central defense in tough match with Italy
- EU's Hahn heads to Macedonia to help break deadlock
- Mike Ford to make way for Fabien Galthie at Toulon
- New director named for Britain's surveillance agency GCHQ
- Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller dies at age 101
- Where's the line? Theme parks aiming to eliminate them
- Kosovo coach calls up 3 newcomers for match against Iceland
- Man United returning to United States for pre-season tour
- Puerto Rico balks at proposed $450M public university cuts
- Comey says FBI, Justice Department have no information supporting Trump tweets alleging Obama ordered wiretap
- Q&A: 'Mad Men' creator talks tribute book, his next moves
- Israel's multi-layer defense system fully operational soon
- Senate panel opens confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court
- US Marines, Romanian troops hold Black Sea exercises
- Top Palestinian official: Trump committed to 2 states
- Justice pans police response to Minnesota black man's death
- Contrast in style as Duterte meets Myanmar's Suu Kyi
- Billionaire Gates meets with Trump to talk foreign aid
- Woman recounts dramatic escape from trunk of moving car
- Review: Paul Shaffer and his dangerous band show their chops
- The Latest: Jury selection slow in Penn St ex-leader's trial
- The Latest: Menendez confident despite Supreme Court setback
- The Latest: Colorado fire evacuees may allowed back in homes
- Italy coach Ventura brings in youth to build team
- Iran's top leader faults government's progress on economy
- Sagna out of France's World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg
- Poland irked by foreign media firm note to its journalists
- AP Exclusive: Surveillance video from Paris' Orly airport shows attacker rushing soldier from behind
- Review: Didion revisits the past to illuminate the present
- AP Exclusive: Orly video shows attacker rushing soldier
- Court rejects appeal of Connecticut woman in murder-for-hire
- Daily hunt for water affects millions of Africans
- Dig deeper before mocking 'crazy' pet parents
- EU clears General Electric acquisition of LM Wind Power
- Brazil meat scandal deepens with EU barring some imports
- Syrian Kurdish militia says it's getting Russian training
- Drive-thru DUI results in felony arrest instead of fast food
- AP PHOTOS: Gaza Barber blazes hair styles with fiery method
- Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Beast for edits
- Trump to meet Iraqi premier as anti-IS policy takes shape
- Cimolai of Italy wins 1st stage of Tour of Catalonia
- The Latest: Officer's lawyer blames dad for boy's shooting
- N.Korea says it's not afraid of US threat of military strike
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Oklahoma police officer runs over, kills shooting suspect
- South Sudan plane crashes, all passengers and crew survive
- Anti-death-penalty prosecutor challenges Florida governor
- Wi-Fi on wheels: Google helps students get online, on the go
- President Trump's son Eric to become father
- Spike Lee calls lack of suitors for Colin Kaepernick 'fishy'
- Cosby wants jury pool prescreened for bias before trial
- 'Inferno' brings insight and humanity to Ebola outbreak
- Authorities probing social media info after police shooting
- Mexican newspaper company: Former executive of Diario La Prensa was involved in the case of Tom Brady's missing jerseys.
- Greg Iles brings his 'Natchez Burning' trilogy to an end
- Murder trial scrapped for Christmas; now retrial is at issue
- Michigan man dies, day after event to celebrate his life
- Shooting victims' families sue man charged in 7 killings
- Suspended Russian anti-doping agency gets new acting CEO
- Fire engulfs popular marketplace in Haiti's capital
- Iraqi officials say Baghdad bombing kills at least 23, wounds 45 others
- Iraqi officials say Baghdad bombing kills at least 23
- Dozens arrested in immigration raid during Detroit cockfight
- Kenya: 11 people killed in fighting fueled by drought
- Greece, creditors stepping up talks as debt deadline looms
- Airlines expect 4 percent rise in passengers this spring
- Wells Fargo still feeling impact of sales practices scandal
- BC-US--Fatal Turnpike Crash,ADVISORY, US
- Historic restoration of Jesus' burial shrine completed
- Witness: Ex-NFL star shot at men after spilled drink in club
- Trump to visit Capitol Hill to make pitch on health care
- Man shoots at deputies outside LA County sheriff's station
- Yankees' Gregorius has injured shoulder, return uncertain
- Boston Pops to showcase Gershwin on tour of US Midwest
- Rights groups say UAE arrests prominent activist
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- The Latest: Judge to rule later in Roman Polanski sex case
- UN concerned at 'disproportionate' force by Congo's forces
- McConnell: Federal job creation agency won't be cut
- FBI confirms investigation into Oklahoma state senator
- The Latest: George HW Bush: Rockefeller was valuable adviser
- Robert Silvers, edited New York Review of Books, dead at 87
- The Latest: Spicer defends proposed cuts, Trump's trips
- Kansas bomb suspect's attorneys ask to be let go from case
- Bobby Wood out of US World Cup qualifiers with back problems
- Target hires grocery veteran to recharge its food division
- Mexico: Remains of 3 left in coolers in Cabo San Lucas
- Man who pulled out weapon at US Capitol sentenced to jail
- Tour of Catalonia Results
- Syrian refugees in Turkey mark anniversary of uprising
- CBS reaches deal to keep 'Big Bang Theory' on air
- Virginia governor signs bill giving $1.55M to exonerated man
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Swiss bank UBS ordered to stand tax-fraud trial in France
- Bundesliga's youngest coach honored as league's best in 2016
- Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, alarming advocates
- Angelique Kerber retakes No. 1 ranking from Serena Williams
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Who's happy, who's not: Norway tops list, US falls
- Trump Winery seeks more foreign workers this season
- The Latest: Governor says he has power to remove prosecutor
- The Latest: Oklahoma senator's pension not affected by probe
- Latest: Minneapolis mayor, police chief react to DOJ report
- Owner of home destroyed in explosion found dead in wreckage
- Boy, 5, choked by dog pulling on his scarf in snow has died
- Trump expedites visas for family of Syrian in Wisconsin
- US says Canadian accused in Yahoo hack poses flight risk
- Wind energy firm trying again for OK of cross-country line
- DHS releases names local jails that won't hold immigrants
- Sununu reaffirms Northern Pass support during Canada visit
- Mexico: Another endangered vaquita porpoise found dead
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- The Latest: Meeting with Iraqis, Trump criticizes Iran deal
- USA Today names 1st woman, Joanne Lipman, as top editor
- Warriors, Timberwolves will play 2 preseason games in China
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Some electronics to be banned on some US-bound flights
- Man burns house, kills pets while trying to exterminate ants
- Use of genetically modified mosquitoes considered in Houston
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- Tim Howard always stayed optimistic he'd be healthy for US
- Dominion Diamond and Nektar climb; Wells Fargo dips
- Busy Washington day plays out differently on TV
- Greece: Police find 8 parcel bombs headed to EU countries
- Bad-luck suspect arrested after failed robbery, wreck
- Iowa mosque gets threatening note calling Muslims 'vile'
- White House tries to distance Trump from campaign aides
- Bellator hits New York with big pay-per-view show June 24
- Border agent's attorney: Agency didn't keep original videos
- Cubans still trying to reach US by sea despite rule change
- BC-US--Index, US
- Q&A on 'unmasking' and leaking classified information
- Blue Jays star Donaldson plays for 1st time since injury
- The Latest: Man arrested at White House says he's telepathic
- New hospital opens in isolated area of southern Haiti
- Target revamps stores for those in a rush, those who ramble
- Interest rates fall at weekly auction to lowest in 2 weeks
- Democrats blast FBI director after probe revelation
- Variety to honor Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, others
- 'Beauty and the Beast' debut weekend earnings revised up
- First daughter Ivanka Trump gets West Wing office
- Petr Cech voted Czech player of 2016 for record ninth time
- UN chief calls for Haiti peacekeeping mission to end Oct. 15
- 6 Nations cite lack of evidence in dropping Wales bite claim
- 2 men dead in burning car believed tied to TV performer ID'd
- Court: Florida dairy's skim milk is skim milk, not imitation
- North Dakota man sentenced for Kandahar Airfield wire theft
- Court: Florida dairy's skim milk is skim milk, not imitation
- Union Berlin raising city's hopes of 2 teams in Bundesliga
- England told to take risks with brave cricket to entice fans
- Penelope Cruz to play Versace in 'American Crime Story'
- Mexico detains California fugitive in Cannery Row homicide
- Body of yacht crew member who tried to save student found
- Report: Judge says 'sanctuary' jail led to immigration sweep
- Colin Farrell tapped to play Oliver North for Amazon
- South Korea's former president arrives at a prosecutors' office for questioning over corruption scandal
- S. Korea's ousted leader to undergo questioning over scandal
- US gives Roark shot at redemption vs Japan in WBC semis
- Yankees shortstop Gregorius hurts shoulder, return uncertain
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Lawyers: Attackers shoot at motorcade carrying Aristide
- Cameron jokes he doesn't have to hear Trump wiretaps anymore
- Johnson faces a major group in Match Play
- Death toll rises to 3 from inmate riot at Guatemala prison
- Comey: FBI probing Trump-Russia links, wiretap claims bogus
- Company: Dakota Access pipeline on track to start this week
- Le bal des lucioles à Taiwan Zoo
- All Blacks consultant denies charge in bugging case
- Dental experts introduces the "Economics of Family Oral Healthcare” on World Oral Health Day
- Fraudulent applications cited in Taiwan’s travel agency subsidy program
- Spieth looking forward to get through this Masters
- Women's players call negotiations with USA Hockey productive
- Philippine President Duterte says no to same-sex marriage
- Fox pulls Napolitano from air after Trump report
- GOP leaders propose health bill changes to help older people
- Wife says Cuban dissident gets 3 years on assault charge
- Thompson scores 34 points to lead Warriors over Oklahoma
- Kapok flowers blossom in Tainan
- Bozak scores go-ahead goal in Toronto's win over Bruins
- Women's Tournament Capsules
- Silver tells NBA team owners to take note of rest issue
- Kaohsiung seeks to increase cruise tourism
- Today in History
- US surgeon pleads guilty after New Zealand crash kills 2
- Strong cold air mass to send mercury down to 12 degrees Celsius
- Rich New Yorkers ask state to raise their taxes
- Tillerson to skip meeting of NATO foreign ministers
- Former aides set to testify against Penn State ex-president
- Venezuela's troubles put US heating oil charity in limbo
- Venezuela's socialist leaders seize bakeries in 'bread war'
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- China: Australia should look beyond the nations' differences
- Group appeals to China for access to farm goods market
- Attorney: Oklahoma state senator plans to resign
- Asia markets mixed, haunted by uncertainty on trade, Brexit
- Thailand's coin-eating turtle unconscious after 2nd surgery
- Hong Kong set to pick leader anointed by Beijing
- Curry shoves, Thompson shoots and Warriors roll Thunder
- Harden hits layup with 2.4 seconds left to lift Rockets
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Puerto Rico edges Netherlands 4-3 in 11 to reach WBC final
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Two new bird species discovered in Indonesia
- Taiwan dollar hits 2.5-year high
- Former guerrilla fighter set to win East Timor presidency
- Taiwan president launches submarine project
- 'If you can play, play': Chris Bosh speaks on rest debate
- Chicago-based group brings smiles to deaf Syrian children
- US marathon star Meb Keflezighi is racing toward retirement
- Trump rips NFL QB Kaepernick during speech in Kentucky
- Hamas aims to improve international image with new program
- UK media: Martin McGuinness, an IRA and Sinn Fein leader who became a minister of peacetime Northern Ireland, has died.
- Cricket Australia offers to double incomes of female players
- UAE rights activist detained for social media criticism
- Philippines' Duterte wraps up SE Asia tour in Thailand
- Martin McGuinness, Irish rebel turned politician, dies at 66
- Pakistan-Afghanistan border opens after a month of closure
- Bridge closure leaves California's Big Sur community reeling
- Taiwan announces plan to build own submarines
- Forbes names Terry Gou richest man in Taiwan
- Afghan official: Attack kills 6 from intelligence service
- Ban aimed at electronics in cabins of some US-bound flights
- Wanted man shot at LA County deputies after he faced arrest
- Court gives 2 Indian rivers same rights as a human
- Australia says Facebook and Google are paying more local tax
- Trump to Capitol in last-ditch lobbying for health care bill
- Chinese DF-16 ballistic missiles pointed at Taiwan
- Temple's Haason Reddick enjoying the ride to NFL draft
- Japan cherry blossom season begins, marking start of spring
- Q&A on 'unmasking' and leaking classified information
- Taiwan’s two-time Olympic gold medalist aims for glory at home in August
- Trump urges support for health care plan so he can move on
- Three No. 1 seeds, endless optimism among last 16
- Taichung ramen shop’s expired black pepper leads to food safety violations
- Taiwan science park revenues recover from slump
- Blight battle finds focus at Aretha Franklin's birthplace
- Administration tries to distance campaign aides from Trump
- Oregon and Quinnipiac crash women's Sweet 16 field
- FBI director blasted by Democrats after probe revelation
- In Republican 'burbs, Georgia election centers on a Democrat
- The Latest: Jordan airline not yet enforcing US laptop ban
- High court nominee to face daylong questioning in Senate
- AP Explains: How GOP health care plan would turn into law
- Photo of the Day: Batman on chopper in southern Taiwan
- Talbot turns in 2nd straight shutout, Oilers blank Kings 2-0
- Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lying to FBI
- Drunk FAT airline pilot found four times over legal limit
- Taiwan I-Mei Puff hits shelves at S. Korea's biggest convenience store chain
- Lebanese Hezbollah: Syrian rebels renew attacks on Damascus
- Tennessee teacher had been reported kissing missing student
- AP EXPLAINS: Allegations surrounding ousted S. Korean leader
- Islamic State group claims responsibility for Baghdad attack
- The Latest: Ex-Irish PM hails McGuinness' transformation
- EU official: Turkey putting membership bid at risk
- To embrace ‘people with love' is government’s obligation
- Japanese design firm makes map of entire Taiwan rail network
- Jury to hear 2nd day of testimony in officer's murder trial
- Comedian won't run for New Jersey governor as Republican
- Israeli drone crashes in Syria, circumstances unclear
- French interior minister summoned over jobs for daughters
- Taiwan high-tech companies heading south
- Taiwan patiently awaits invite from WHA
- Stolen Van Gogh paintings return to Amsterdam museum
- Promisedland Resort & Lagoon─ A wonderful place for company meeting
- Pakistan raises security in rehearsal for military parade
- Amid tensions, Kurds celebrate spring festival in Turkey
- Austria: decision on EU financial transaction tax in May
- Rover ruins riches
- Greek police contacting targets of parcel bombs
- UK cost of living keeps rising due to Brexit impact
- Boko Haram leader in new video vows to establish caliphate
- S. Korea prosecutors grill Park over corruption allegations
- Leicester striker Vardy says he gets death threats
- Taipei to implement traffic control for 2017 Tour de Taiwan 1st stage race
- Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 solid years'
- Police: Frat pledge died in fall from balcony during party
- Kremlin says US intelligence committee is "confused"
- Jordan court blocks extradition of bombing suspect to US
- Labs extend purebred dog popularity record; Rottweilers rise
- Israeli Arab woman sentenced to 50 months for joining IS
- Google affiliate offers tools to safeguard elections
- Germany: 3 teenagers convicted in bomb attack on Sikh temple
- Syria talks in Geneva to resume without UN envoy on hand
- 2 detained for possible weapon link in Paris airport attack
- EU President Tusk calls Brexit summit for 27 members _ without Britain _ on April 29
- Bastian Schweinsteiger leaving Man United for Chicago Fire
- Attack in central Nigeria kills at least 17, official says
- Tiger crushed to death in bungled rescue in north India
- Poland's PM: no plans to adopt euro currency
- EU to hold Brexit summit for 27 members on April 29
- UEFA president says few countries can host 48-team World Cup
- UNICEF critical of refugee children's situation in Germany
- 'Beauty and the Beast' to be shown in Malaysia without cuts
- George Clooney pays surprise visit to devoted UK fan
- UN: 1st units of South Sudan protection force arrive soon
- Blockade of rebel-held east forecast to hurt Ukraine economy
- Gogoro riders to be able to recharge scooters at PX Mart
- BMW expects higher profits and more electric cars
- Soprano savors 'Idomeneo' mad scene in Met Opera production
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Norway: South Sudan crisis is man-made, government must act
- Italy: TV show yanked after complaints of 'offensive' sexism
- Israel: Gaza aid worker for Turkey diverted funds to Hamas
- Belarus says 'foreign-trained fighters' arrested
- Exhibit pays tribute to husband killed in Brussels attack
- US current account trade deficit dips to $112.4 billion in Q4 but full year climbs to highest since 2008
- Heartbreak and paperwork weigh on Brussels attack victims
- US current account deficit narrows in fourth quarter
- Agent: Banderas in "perfect health" after medical check-up
- Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his release from jail
- The Latest: Jump in missing, dead migrants on Italy route
- Anne Frank Center wants Tim Allen apology on Germany remark
- Google opens 'shortcuts' to information, tools on phones
- InterNations: Taiwan is the world's friendliest country
- Police add homicide by vehicle charge in firefighter's death
- Italian priest denounces mafia threats as cowardly
- Environment activists deny attacking Dakota Access pipeline
- A brief explanation of the conflict in Northern Ireland
- Alabama school official pleads guilty to child porn charges
- Czechs saw off rhino horns as precaution after France attack
- The Latest: FBI investigation complicates Gorsuch nomination
- Rogues' gallery: A look at art recovered after major thefts
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- EU and Japan say they're getting closer to a free trade deal
- Zimbabwe opposition parties want UN to handle 2018 election
- Russia, Bosnia sign deal settling Soviet-era debt
- Updated iPad, with a price cut
- Markets Right Now: Tech leads an early gain on Wall Street
- Haiti lawmakers approve new prime minister
- The Latest: Alternate jurors being picked in Penn State case
- The Latest: Trump gives thumbs-up before health care meeting
- The Latest: Highway being reopened after pipeline protests
- French national financial prosecutor opens investigation into parliamentary jobs for interior minister's daughters
- Western Sahara wants AU to sanction Morocco after no-show
- Danes again scrap probe over WWII murder of Jews
- Publisher: Colin Dexter, creator of detective Inspector Morse, dies at 86
- Off-Broadway's 'The Fantasticks' to close after 21,000 shows
- Drama 'Shots Fired' takes layered look at police shootings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Colin Dexter, creator of Inspector Morse, dies at 86
- The Blaze's Tomi Lahren off-air after backing abortion right
- Prosecutor in boy's murder case: Grandpa's head hit wall
- Arsenal manager Wenger denies rumors of PSG deal
- Mladic lawyers call for Bosnian Serb general's release
- Sept. 11 families sue Saudi Arabia over 9/11 attacks
- AP Interview: McConnell warns Republicans on health bill
- Bonucci misses Italy training session with flu
- 2 arrested in slayings tied to 'Real Housewives' cast member
- Police: Chicago teen apparently gang-raped on Facebook Live
- Justices give new life to man's false arrest lawsuit
- High court limits president's power to fill temporary posts
- Cambodia halts export of human breast milk
- Slight losses for US stocks in early trading on Wall Street
- EU official: we can make members accept refugees
- UConn fraternity chapter closed after member's death
- Court: Sex offender can challenge internet restrictions
- Pakistan's assembly approves revival of military courts
- Ex-US Attorney Preet Bharara is joining NYU School of Law
- Jailed ex-sergeant loses contempt case over device passwords
- Ask Brianna: How can I fund a wedding and pay student debt?
- UN report: 'progress has bypassed groups, communities'
- Ivory Coast says it has hired former Belgium coach Wilmots
- Russian crime reporters reveal $21 billion money laundering
- Wyclef Jean says he was mistaken for robbery suspect
- Chappelle celebrates Netflix release with all-star party
- AP Interview: McCartney, Costello & the album that never was
- Potential French first lady holds American-style campaign
- Hanks, Baldwin headline Facebook Live ACLU fundraiser
- Cops: Cocaine trafficker lived in public housing for elderly
- Trump, ACLU make unusual allies supporting Virginia mosque
- EU envoy in Macedonia to try and break political deadlock
- Beauty and the Beast will not return to cinemas in Kuwait
- Opera tells story of Negro Leagues baseball star Josh Gibson
- Trump signs bill authorizing NASA funding, Mars exploration
- High court says patent suit over adult diapers can proceed
- Ukraine lawmaker: Manafort tried to hide $750,000 payment
- Musical of 'Mean Girls' by Tina Fey set to debut in DC
- Car bomb kills 5 near Somalia's presidential palace: Police
- Israel plans mass evacuation if war erupts again
- Paris Olympic bid team tells IOC it doesn't want 2028 Games
- Diego Rivera to headline Sotheby's Latin American art sale
- 'Cars 3' characters rev up for cross-country tour
- Ireland's McGuinness trod unlikely path from war to peace
- Supreme Court sympathetic to Microsoft in Xbox owners' suit
- British government bans laptops from cabins on flights to the UK from 6 countries
- Immigrants increasingly flowing across US border into Canada
- Hungary toughens border defense a year after migrant pact
- New Jersey man says he lied about being POW for deck, gifts
- Howell, Bryan need big week to get into the Masters
- Hong Kong forfeits Davis Cup at Pakistan, citing security
- US hurricane center chief going back to The Weather Channel
- Sturgeon urges Scottish parliament to back referendum call
- Portuguese forest overhaul looks to douse annual wildfires
- White House issues gag order to officials on budget details
- Rusty patched bumblebee joins endangered species list
- Schwarzenegger on Trump approval ratings: 'You got swamped'
- Philadelphia prosecutor to be charged in $160k gifts probe
- Friend of Dylann Roof gets 27 months in prison for failing to report church shooting plot, then lying about it to FBI
- Germany bids farewall to 'Prince Poldi' in England friendly
- San Francisco woman sickened by herbalist's toxic tea dies
- The Latest: 27-month sentence for friend of Dylann Roof
- Palestinian cartographer uses map against Israel closure
- Romania to send 120 air defense troops to Poland
- Police: 3-year-old twins die in Missouri pond accident
- General Mills says sales of "light" yogurts hurting the most
- BC-APFN-US--Money & Markets Digest
- Brazil on verge of landing World Cup berth for Russia
- French interior minister resigns amid investigation into parliamentary jobs he gave his daughters
- Maine in Manhattan: Marsden Hartley landscapes at Met Breuer
- Ex-Dean Foods chair describes giving secrets to pro gambler
- French president names low-profile trade and tourism minister Matthias Fekl as new security chief
- Man who killed rape suspect is sentenced to 5 years
- Passed out pilot in Canada pleads guilty to being impaired
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- US sailors return to Volvo with Vestas 11th Hour Racing
- That's not carry-on: Snake gets loose on Alaska flight
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- The Latest: Officials: Suspect drunk before officer's death
- Bonnaroo to offer all-night stage for dance, hip-hop artists
- London's Trafalgar Square Fourth Plinth artworks revealed
- New Trump hotels face political fights, ethics questions
- Dax Shepard takes "CHIPS" from primetime to "Bad Boys"
- Changes to GOP health proposal affect older adults, Medicaid
- The Latest: Lawyer pledges to vigorously defend prosecutor
- Patients' reports may aid prostate cancer treatment choice
- Body of infant found inside bag in Connecticut reservoir
- Accelerated executions: Arkansas plans 8 over 10-day period
- US exploring range of new measures to respond to North Korea
- New security measure could cause travelers to reroute trips
- Republicans target New York state in health care bill
- Star witness in Aaron Hernandez trial is grilled by defense
- Gordmans stores attract 2 bidders in bankruptcy court
- Poland says EU's Tusk hurt nation's interest over 2010 crash
- Remains of soldier reported MIA in 1950 are returning home
- APNewsBreak: Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors convicted in 1997 rape, killing; police forced confession
- Writer alleges Disney copied his plans for 'Zootopia'
- APNewsBreak: Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors
- OxyContin maker asks judge to toss case brought by city
- Student sues Pennsylvania school over transgender policy
- Court rejects copyright exemption for online TV provider
- US sits out as rights body examine travel ban, Dakota access
- Turkmenistan leader's son gets senior parliament job
- Altered Facebook headline stirs Virginia governor's race
- Rappers Paul Wall, Baby Bash avoid indictment on drug charge
- Wells Fargo: All ATMs will take phone codes, not just cards
- Russia's late UN ambassador remembered as a great diplomat
- 19-year-old arrested after 2 teens found dead in Colorado
- Muslim advocacy group seeks broader travel-ban injunction
- New Jersey firefighters help stranded dolphin back to ocean
- Hawaii seeks to extend injunction blocking Trump travel ban
- Dallas woman on trial in silicone injection death of client
- A look at the inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas in April
- Gorsuch, students defend his questions about women at work
- Alejandro Valverde takes Tour of Catalonia lead
- Florida lawmaker: Hire snake hunters to eradicate pythons
- Company wins US Army contract for lightweight combat helmet
- Ryan Gosling on Malick, directing again and that Oscar flub
- Authorities: Man errantly texted prosecutor about drug swap
- Son, 18, accused of beating, stabbing mother on her birthday
- Complaint: Man charged with killing Navajo officer was drunk
- Bulgarians block roads to stop voters arriving from Turkey
- Cities, sheriffs find flaws in US immigration detainer list
- Media: Netanyahu to continue East Jerusalem construction
- Student sues Columbia, alleging 'indifference' to 2 rapes
- Conservationists: Wild Jaguars can make US comeback
- Man stops fistfight, earning millions of views and praise
- The Latest: Hawaii files Trump travel ban injunction motion
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- The Latest: 'Norfolk 4' sailor thanks governor for pardon
- Mississippi Senate sends anti-sanctuary bill to governor
- The Latest: Not-guilty pleas in deaths tied to TV performer
- Nielsen's top programs for March 13-19
- 'This is Us' gets series record for season finale
- Back to the future: US World Cup veterans reunite with Arena
- Afghanistan supports sending more US forces
- The Latest: Los Angeles sheriff apologizes to Wyclef Jean
- The Latest: Slain boy's father says officers gave no warning
- French prosecutors extend Fillon's probe to suspected fraud
- No-shows are no longer as big a problem in golf
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- What a croc: Student busted for taking baby gators into taxi
- TSA: Teen denied flight to US due to Turkish airline's issue
- Carl's Jr. parent company names CEO to replace Andy Puzder
- Closer US-Russia ties uncertain as Tillerson plans trip
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- Officials: Man charged in school rape entered US illegally
- Lawsuit in long-running same-sex custody case to proceed
- Man named in Brady jersey case sought autographs, selfies
- Haiti police deny attempt on Aristide's life
- FDA OKs new drug as add-on treatment for Parkinson's
- Target celebrates stretch marks in new swimwear campaign
- Uber vows to change direction, become more humane company
- Pepsi pulls 12-packs, 2-liters from shelves over soda tax
- Things to know: Utah eateries could take down Zion Curtains
- Lennar and Capital One skid while Marriott, Silicom rise
- Atlanta United finalizes transfer of forward Josef Martinez
- Injured Yanks shortstop Gregorius expected to miss 1st month
- FedEx profit rises but misses Wall Street's target
- Flyhalf Quade Cooper suspended for 3 Super Rugby matches
- At least 7 killed in drug gang shootouts in northern Mexico
- Los Angeles mayor expands immigrant protections
- Puerto Rico in scarce supply of hair dye amid baseball fever
- Comey corrects Trump's tweets in real time
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- France warns against cuts to UN force in Congo before voting
- 32 deaths in metro Phoenix attributed to counterfeit pills
- Johnson going for a World Golf Championships sweep
- Q&A: A look at the electronics ban on some flights
- Congress backs bill to lift Obama limits on Alaska hunting
- Brazil's Petrobras posts $4.8 billion loss in 2016
- Bid to strip terrorist's citizenship may mark new Trump way
- UCF fraternity remains under suspension after gun incident
- Illinois House votes against making Obama birthday a holiday
- Man convicted of cheating South Korean school out of $5.5M
- State police: Wounded suspect linked to deputy's death dies
- LAPD: Latinos report fewer sex crimes amid immigration fears
- Miami Open Results
- Shrimp fossil is named for British naturalist Attenborough
- White Sox, shortstop Anderson agree to $25M, 6-year contract
- Bonds rejoins Giants as special adviser, calls team 'family'
- Baby born with extra legs thriving after surgery
- Business Highlights
- Popovich, coaches searching for answers on rest issue
- Review: So-so 'Power Rangers' reboot is cheesy, self-serious
- Yankees shorstop Gregorius out 6 weeks; Bonds with Giants
- Report: Climate outlook improves as fewer coal plants built
- Dispatcher fired over Trump wants $250,000 settlement
- Earthquake rocks Indonesia's tourist Bali island
- Bumgarner sharp in latest spring start
- Jerry Krause, Bulls' GM during 1990s dynasty, dies at 77
- Airline HSR ticket discounts to be reduced
- Japan logs biggest trade surplus since 2010 in Feb
- Police: Mom let 2-year-old handle gun before fatal shooting
- Taiwan 33e place dans le classement des pays les plus heureux du monde
- US prosecutors oppose easing jail conditions for El Chap
- Brazil meat scandal deepens as China, EU, Chile bar imports
- Flyhalf Foley returns to Super Rugby following a concussion
- 2 sentenced for conspiracy to smuggle people into US
- Trump to travel to Brussels for NATO meeting in May
- Raptors snap 11-game losing against Bulls with 122-120 win
- Penguins clinch playoff berth with 3-1 win over Sabres
- Vietnam suspends air controller for sleeping on duty
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- South Korea says North Korea's latest missile test has ended in failure
- Seoul says N. Korea's latest missile test ends in failure
- Apple’s iPhone 6s tops list of best-selling smartphones for 2016: IHS Markit
- NBA: Raptors end 11-game losing streak against Bulls
- Crosby loses teeth, Penguins clinch playoff berth vs Sabres
- Taumalolo signs 10-year deal to stay with Cowboys in NRL
- Taiwan unveils digital infrastructure improvement plan
- Today in History
- National Taiwan Museum to offer free multilingual tours starting April
- Rape, abuse, death of girls at Guatemala home burned by fire
- Survey: US high schools seen as easier by exchange students
- Man convicted in same-sex child custody case to be sentenced
- Former Penn State president's criminal trial set to resume
- Vietnam sentences 9 men to death for drug trafficking
- New opening hours for Penghu's 'Moses Parted the Sea'
- Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announces 20 medal winners
- Philadelphia's top prosecutor denies gifts-for-favors scheme
- BC-BBI--World Baseball Classic Glance
- NHL: Penguins clinch 11th straight playoff berth
- US edges Japan 2-1, advances to WBC championship game
- For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the world's a stage
- 1 student dead, 20 injured in stampede at Chinese school
- AP Explains: What's behind conflict at sprawling Thai temple
- Dakota Access pipeline vandalism highlights sabotage risks
- Chinese premier visits Australia to expand bilateral ties
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei Introduces A New Dining Concept
- Police: Chicago teen apparently gang-raped on Facebook Live
- China must beat South Korea to keep World Cup hopes alive
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed odd bills
- Australia close to resettling 12,000 Syrian refugees
- NBA: Raptors end 11-game losing streak against Bulls
- Judge sides with American Samoa local fisherman over feds
- Foxconn to expand production for Xiaomi in India
- Being New Zealand's leader has its perks _ like tuna fishing
- Photo of the Day: Taiwanese singer Jay Chou wears 'hot pants'
- More Palestinians in Jerusalem seek Israeli citizenship
- Publicist: 'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87 at home in New York
- NY Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius out for 6 weeks
- 'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87
- Match Play in Texas, and the LPGA gears up for a major
- 'Stupid' NHL divisional playoff format is drawing criticism
- Police: Mom let 2-year-old handle gun before fatal shooting
- Philippines seeks China's clarification on shoal plans
- South Korea gets set to start salvage of submerged ferry
- LAPD: Latinos report fewer sex crimes amid immigration fears
- Officer: Utah teens plotted to shoot girl over texts
- Belgian king, queen, leaders mark attacks anniversary
- Asian shares tumble on jitters over Trump reform agenda
- 'Fox & Friends' the morning show of choice for Donald Trump
- Not my laptop! Airline passengers hit the device doldrums
- Thomas Keller shows off his sleek new French Laundry remodel
- Qualcomm and ASE Group to invest US$200M in joint venture in Brazil
- Here are some of Thomas Keller's kitchen rules
- Australia couple are 1st foreigners to own US radio stations
- Supreme Court nominee unscathed facing last day of hearings
- Belgium-born Lecomte helps Baylor get to another Sweet 16
- US Labor nominee Acosta says he'll advocate for workers
- GOP leaders boost pressure as health bill crunch time nears
- Tearful friend of Dylann Roof apologizes at sentencing
- Ryan's legacy as speaker on line with health care vote
- Closer US-Russia ties uncertain as Tillerson plans trip
- Trump's trade-chief pick urges stronger ties with Taiwan
- Afghanistan wants more US help in fight against Taliban, IS
- Trump seeks health care triumph _ so he can move on
- Black lawmakers to confront Trump on policies in meeting
- Survey finds exchange students think US high schools easier
- Alishan’s cherry blossom peaks during Qingming Festival holiday
- Father: No warning before officers fired on car, killing son
- 1 year on, many scars have healed, yet Brussels still hurts
- Taiwan’s E United plans steel factory in U.S.
- Forte Hotel Group cranks up diverse expansion
- Aussie Ricciardo tipping much faster Red Bull in 2017
- Endangered elephant in Cambodia electrocuted by power pole
- Turkey to seek extradition of militant from Netherlands
- Taiwan’s February jobless rate rises after labor act amendments
- New French minister takes short-timer, scandal-plagued role
- UN says Mosul displacement gathering pace as Iraq battles IS
- Pakistani troops clash with militants near Afghan border
- Palestinians: Israeli shelling kills 1 along Gaza border
- India jails 2 Hindu hard-liners for blast at Muslim shrine
- China says no monitoring station on disputed island
- 3 disqualified from Olympics over doping, Russia says
- Montenegro at crossroads: toward the West, or back to Russia
- Naan starter: UK curry restaurants feel betrayed by Brexit
- New Kingpo Group and ADATA to increase investments in Brazil
- Dozens dead or missing from airstrike in IS-held north Syria
- Phase-one water rationing starts April 5 in Taiwan’s Chiayi, Tainan
- AkzoNobel rejects second takeover bid by PPG Industries
- Turkey says soldier killed by sniper shot fired from Syria
- German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality convictions
- Law requiring birth certificate for marriage challenged
- Taiwan ruling party to send delegation to South Korean elections
- AFC says East Timor passports for 9 Brazilians are invalid
- Russian whistle-blower's lawyer injured in balcony fall
- Rights group urges Libyan general to probe killings
- New Moroccan prime minister revives hope for end to deadlock
- American pastor authors a book of fables on interpersonal relationship
- Germany: court backs deportation of German-born extremists
- ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championship in Taipei
- Trump ex-campaign chairman Manafort secretly worked for Russian billionaire to 'benefit Putin government,' files show
- Chinese students protest Taiwan health insurance plan, netizens go nuclear
- Manafort's plan to 'greatly benefit the Putin Government'
- ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championship in Taipei
- Clean water plant brings hope to one village in north India
- Chuck Berry's final studio album to be released in June
- Israeli archeologists dig up liquor bottles of WWI troops
- Police: Man checks out of hospital, steals ambulance
- 8 killed as suicide bombers target Nigerian city: Officials
- Nearly 100 students treated for food poisoning in Egypt
- Turkey sees Europe as a haven for suspected terrorists
- Former shelter dog helps save girl, 3, left naked and alone
- ICC gives former Congo VP Bemba extra year in prison
- Missed, not missing: Simmons' withdrawal sparks fascination
- Colin Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels
- Fire damages 15th century Ottoman mosque in Greece
- Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal
- Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future
- EU proposes rules to boost countries' antitrust authorities
- Eurozone chief Dijsselbloem under pressure for comments
- Liverpool plans extravaganza for 50 years of 'Sgt. Pepper'
- Hong Kong tycoon Li chokes up as he reflects on economy
- Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore his 1.3 million voters
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- German president tells Turkey: Don't cut ties with partners
- Under suspicion, Fredericks urged to step aside from IAAF
- Viral video imagines Elmo getting fired over PBS budget cuts
- The next Messi may be hiding at this youth soccer academy
- The Latest: Philadelphia's top prosecutor faces arraignment
- 6 arrested in Bosnia over suspected migrant smuggling
- Dani Carvajal misses Spain training with flu
- Officials: Man arrested after going AWOL 45 years ago
- Red Cross appeal seeks funds for 4 countries facing famine
- South Korea begins salvaging ferry that sank in 2014, killing more than 300 people
- Ukraine: Documents ready to ban Russia's Eurovision entry
- AP Interview: Emirates defends security as laptop ban looms
- South Korea's Olympic ringers sing their way onto the team
- Road race organizer to award every finisher with a whole roasted chicken
- Germans see rising pensions as wages increase
- Italy's anti-establishment 5-Stars pull ahead of Democrats
- Taiwan’s garbage disposal system gets praise from foreign media
- French priest to receive Taiwan citizenship
- Kentucky Derby to celebrate Man o' War with exhibit
- US, allies seek ways to up pressure on Islamic State group
- Thai leader uses special powers to order seat belt use
- Authority: individual septic tanks should be cleaned once a year
- Rape, abuse, death of girls at Guatemala home burned by fire
- The Latest: Syrian Kurds say US Marines deployed in Syria
- U.S. is Taiwan’s crucial security and trading partner: Tsai Ing-wen
- FDA links rare cancer, 9 deaths, to textured breast implants
- Kremlin dismisses new claims against French candidate Fillon
- Chance the Rapper to play Lollapalooza in Chicago hometown
- Foreign minister: Germany could pay more into the EU
- 4 UK men on trial over alleged attack plan
- Former Liverpool captain and coach Ronnie Moran dies at 83
- Nightclub shooting victims sue gunman's employer, wife
- African governments urged to spend more on water safety
- Markets Right Now: US stocks waver in early trading
- Zimbabwe opposition groups protest over 2018 election
- Mom arrested after boy, 3, shoots gun in school parking lot
- Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University
- Verdict reached in trial of Massachusetts pharmacy co-founder over US meningitis outbreak that killed 64 in 2012
- Romanian rail workers stage strike to demand higher wages
- Verdict reached in trial over deadly US meningitis outbreak
- Worried about getting old? Poll sees optimism grow with age
- Austria doubles migrants' repatriation payment to 1,000 euro
- Google Maps already tracks you; now other people can, too
- AP Exclusive: Manafort's plan to advance Putin's interests
- US home sales slumped 3.7 percent in February after January surge
- Norway grants political asylum to Turkish officers
- US home sales slowed in February after January surge
- Justices side with leading cheerleading uniform maker
- High Court bolsters rights of learning-disabled students
- Cops: Parents killed teen son, set family's NY home on fire
- US stocks slip further as steep losses for banks continue
- Woman: I mistakenly shot suicidal fiance while unloading gun
- Pharmacy co-founder acquitted of causing deaths of 25 people in US meningitis outbreak but convicted of racketeering
- UK says cabin ban on laptops to go into effect Saturday
- Moe-mentum: Wagner stands tall for Sweet 16-bound Michigan
- Italian train derails in Switzerland; injuries unknown
- The Latest: Gorsuch says he'll consider cameras in courtroom
- Bird flu confirmed in 3 Southern states; poultry not at risk
- The Latest: Trump sends greetings for Persian New Year
- UK House of Commons sitting suspended as witnesses report sounds like gunfire outside
- Michigan St. report: Doctor sexually assaulted teen gymnast
- The Latest: Biden defends health law at Capitol rally
- Clan boss tied to feud that led to German massacre is caught
- Reports of possible gunfire near Britain's Parliament
- London police say officers called to 'firearms incident' on Westminster Bridge, near Parliament
- UK Parliament in lockdown after reports of shooting
- UK minister: Alleged assailant shot by police at Parliament
- Religious TV station in Senegal accidentally airs porn
- Ousted national security adviser didn't sign ethics pledge
- Match Play begins with unlimited possibilities
- Leader of Britain's House of Commons says police officer stabbed outside Parliament
- The Latest: Multiple incidents near UK parliament
- EU Brexit negotiator warns of 'serious consequences' if no deal at end of negotiations
- Father of Germanwings pilot doubts crash investigation
- ABC's Diane Sawyer to interview Caitlyn Jenner again
- Bill would bar discrimination toward climate change doubters
- Melting business: Warmer US winter hurts small companies
- EU warns of 'serious consequences' if no Brexit deal
- London police says they are treating Westminster attack "as terrorist incident until we know otherwise"
- In Europe spat, Turkish president warns Westerners on safety
- Death toll in Hungarian bus crash in Italy rises to 17
- Onetime defendant in legendary Lufthansa heist is rearrested
- Catalonia approves funds to hold secession vote from Spain
- Former Allentown official charged in FBI corruption probe
- Putin boasts about rising Russian arms sales abroad
- Mattis says he welcomes approval from Congress for IS fight
- The Latest: Judge blocks Louisiana marriage law
- Butterbeer ice cream hitting shelves for Harry Potter fans
- Biden questions Trump administration 'romance' with Putin
- The film is 'CHIPS' and 'CHiPs TV fans are poised to hate it
- Trump's SEC pick, an ex-Goldman lawyer, to face skepticism
- Doctor: 1 woman killed, others have 'catastrophic' injuries in Westminster Bridge incident, UK Press Association reports
- Lawmakers want details on Flynn's foreign contacts, payments
- 2017 Kia Forte sedan is updated, retains value for money
- Fact sheet: 2017 Kia Forte EX
- AP findings on Trump associate's work for Russian oligarch
- Russian lawmakers vote to tighten law on sports disturbances
- First US aircraft carrier of Trump presidency enters Gulf
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Police commander: Full counterterrorism investigation underway into London attack.
- London police commander: "A number" of people injured, including police officers, in attack.
- Enbridge cutting 1,000 jobs after takeover of Spectra Energy
- Before Parliament violence, other attacks on Britain
- Porto: Wine, hills and sunsets in Portugal's 2nd city
- UEFA president revives luxury tax, squad limits
- French news agency says former staffer detained in Bahrain
- London Ambulance Service says it has treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge
- People begin to leave Britain's Houses of Parliament some 2 hours after attack, lockdown.
- Britain's prime minister will chair a meeting of the government emergency committee to discuss London attack
- The Latest: Mom says teen sex assault victim getting threats
- The Latest: Court reviews practice of prayers at meetings
- At least 2 dead in car rampage, knife attack in London
- Beyond spring cleaning: Tapestries get 16 years of grooming
- Ex-Nagorno-Karabakh official accused of smuggling missile
- British port officials say they pulled a woman from Thames River, injured but alive after London attack
- Pope says migrant crisis "biggest tragedy" since WWII
- Judge dismisses ex-rowers' suit against University of Kansas
- Lampaert wins Flemish classic ahead of teammate Gilbert
- GOP lawmaker: Trump communications may have been 'monitored'
- French prime minister says French high school students among the injured in London.
- Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state confirms 3rd yellow fever case
- 2 Houston teens die when handgun accidentally discharges
- White House: House intel chair Nunes to brief Trump Wednesday on possible monitoring of Trump associates
- Activists seek to intervene in Nebraska Keystone XL review
- The Latest: Suspect in Navajo officer's death will be held
- British police say that 4 people dead in London attack including 1 police officer, attacker; 20 injured
- London police say they believe there was only 1 attacker
- She thought someone passed out drunk. Then she saw a uniform
- German media watchdog OKs change to reporting migrant crimes
- Fado, sardines and the Age of Exploration: A visit to Lisbon
- London attack is latest in which vehicles are used as weapon
- The Latest: Figures show drop in crime reporting by Latinos
- Arctic sea ice shrivels to record low for winter
- Box office reaches new record, but international sales flat
- Police: Man accused of murder came to NYC to target blacks
- School district under fire over slave auction reenactment
- Authorities: Woman admits breaking into Amish homes in Ohio
- S Africa suspends Brazil meat imports related to scandal
- White House: Trump not aware of Manafort's work for Russian billionaire when Manafort worked on presidential campaign
- 6 3-year-olds nominated late to Triple Crown series
- Brazil rebuilds after 7-1 debacle and aims high at World Cup
- UFC star McGregor's fine for Vegas pre-bout fracas reduced
- Sex offender admits groping woman on international flight
- Rangers star goalie Lundqvist to return this weekend
- The Latest: Lawmaker wants public debate on climate change
- The Latest: Early loss for Rory McIlroy at Match Play
- Trump lawyers ask court to move quickly on travel ban appeal
- The Latest: Parents accused of murder in boy's shooting
- New idea shakes up dinosaur family tree for T. Rex and pals
- 40,000 counterfeit condoms seized by agents in Puerto Rico
- Grandmother charged after toddler hit, killed by vehicle
- Bautista says he is over lower back stiffness
- Grandmother charged after toddler hit, killed by vehicle
- From mail-order watches to a skyscraper: A look at Sears
- Review: Even 'Middle of the Road' a blast with Eric Gales
- Funeral held for pugnacious NY journalist Jimmy Breslin
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Van Garderen leads Tour of Catalonia; Valverde penalized
- Movie of Vince Flynn's 'American Assassin' to debut Sept. 15
- House intel chair briefs Trump on 'incidental' intelligence collection, says some seems 'inappropriate'
- Alberta Clipper: Train ride saves Flames, Oilers on a roll
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- 1st sex reassignment inmate says women's prison is 'torture'
- AP NewsAlert
- Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol extends contract by 2 years
- Bengals' Adam "Pacman" Jones faces misdemeanor charges
- After surgery, Georgia senator could miss crucial votes
- Jury decides death penalty for man, 24, in Las Vegas killing
- 'No Scrubs' writers get added to Sheeran hit 'Shape of You'
- Cyprus president: Turkey vote prevents peace talks progress
- CBS and 'Young and Restless' lead with Daytime Emmy nods
- Aid group says millions of Afghan children are not in school
- Prosecutors say Oregon day care provider left children alone
- Court asks who should lead prayer before government meeting
- Twin baby girls found unresponsive in apartment have died
- UN atomic chief: Iran inspections at risk without more money
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- 'Oh, my God': Day care worker denies force-feeding babies
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Member of counterfeit CD and DVD ring gets 5 years
- British lawmakers tweet about parliament attack
- Sears, Nike and US Bancorp stumble while FedEx, Duluth rise
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- Life sentence upheld for father who tossed girl into creek
- Prime Minister Theresa May condemns 'sick and depraved terrorist attack' in London
- The Latest: Ex-neighbor: Murder suspect didn't pay rent
- Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale up from 2016, down from 2015
- US declines to join letter criticizing China on human rights
- Heat list Whiteside as probable for Thursday with hand cut
- The Latest: Aging mobster pleads not guilty in 2012 arson
- BC-US--Index, US
- Striking Argentina teachers take to the streets in big march
- The Latest: Nightclub shooter's wife appeals bond revocation
- Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka get 1-game suspensions for fighting
- Guatemala arrests 4 current, ex-lawmakers in corruption case
- Subject of film 'Bernie' appeals lengthy sentence for murder
- The Latest: Witness says he thought Sandusky was reported
- Google's YouTube losing major advertisers upset with videos
- NATO says it will reschedule meeting so Tillerson can attend
- Day leaves Match Play as mother battles lung cancer
- The Latest: Democrat criticizes GOP head of intel panel
- Business Highlights
- APNewsBreak: California may face 'significant risk' from dam
- Coast Guard searches for man who fell from cruise ship
- At 0-2, Americans understand stakes in World Cup qualifying
- Budget woes have Kansas lawmakers struggling with pensions
- Puerto Rico's sole deal with bondholders in jeopardy
- USA Hockey postpones women's training camp amid wage dispute
- Facebook rape stirs questions about witnessing crimes online
- Barty beats Bouchard in 3 sets in 1st round at Key Biscayne
- Podolski gets perfect send-off with winning goal for Germany
- The Latest: Groups seek to intervene in Keystone XL review
- Starbucks CEO stands by pledge to hire refugees
- Serial numbers, game photos may help verify Brady jerseys
- Senate votes to block Labor Department rule
- Gonzaga's Karnowski relishing NCAA run after back injury
- Vermont county considers safe injection site for drug users
- UK police say extra armed officers to be on the streets in the next few days
- Arabs protest UN's withdrawal of Israel 'apartheid' report
- Competency training for man accused of killing flamingo
- What led to the Supreme Court's student disabilities ruling?
- Prosecutors: Conviction in Etan Patz case was proper
- A rough, emotional day for top seeds at Match Play
- Hawaii Republican resigns from party after criticizing Trump
- UN: $864 million appeal for Somalia only 31 percent funded
- 10 winners announced for $50,000 writing awards
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Koch network spending millions to stop GOP health care bill
- Actress Naturi Naughton expecting first child
- Dell Match Play Groups
- Iguana causes a racket at Miami Open for several minutes
- Scallop fishing area to be closed down amid harvest conflict
- Take that! Pyongyang lambastes Trump as too much like Obama
- Match Play Results
- Nevada backs Equal Rights Amendment decades after deadline
- AP PHOTOS: Indonesian farmers cement feet to protest factory
- Un gâteau okara à Taiwan
- Trucker: 'Surreal' to be topic of Supreme Court nomination
- Obama health law's 'essential benefits' may be in jeopardy
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Steady fall in suicides offers glimmer of hope in Japan
- Australian police arrest man in toddler's 1970 disappearance
- Match Play at a glance
- Mexico seizes 4th drug flight this year in Baja California
- South Korea to inject $2.6 bln into ailing shipyard Daewoo
- Manfred: WBC tournament had major success, has bright future
- Miami Open Results
- The Latest: South Korea says lifting ferry will take hours
- High-scoring matches continue in Super Rugby
- Taiwan and U.S. sign new IP enforcement MOU: AIT
- Fitness doubts over de Kock for 3rd test, IPL
- A look at developments in the 2014 S. Korean ferry disaster
- Scherzer says finger healed, should pitch in opening week
- Ladd lifts Islanders over Rangers
- Accused killer of Cambodian political pundit found guilty
- Today in History
- Argentina welcomes Syria migrants after Trump slams door
- Taiwanese boss cheats Indian chefs out of nearly NT$1 million in pay
- Less-educated middle-age US whites dying younger than others
- 'Snooki' inspires bill to cap public university speaker fees
- Ohio court rejects media request for autopsies of 8 slain
- Attorneys oppose request to schedule 2nd execution attempt
- Philippines: 2 Malaysians rescued from Abu Sayyaf militants
- Defense to begin in trial of Penn State's former president
- Western Force offers shares in beleaguered Super Rugby club
- Promised Land: Venezuela Jewish converts fight way to Israel
- Parents empowered by Supreme Court ruling in special ed case
- Japan PM accused of giving cash for nationalistic school
- World Baseball Classic champions
- Official: Sword death of black man is "assault" on diversity
- US routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win WBC behind dominant Stroman
- Westbrook triple-double helps Thunder beat Philly
- Pakistani president at military parade offers talks to India
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Aid group says millions of Afghan children are not in school
- Ladd lifts Islanders over Rangers
- Facebook rape stirs questions about witnessing crimes online
- Indonesia survey shows massive coral death from cruise ship
- Some of the youngest opioid victims are curious toddlers
- Australia rejects 500 Syrian refugees on security grounds
- South Korea to inject $2.6 bln into ailing shipyard Daewoo
- Westbrook triple-double helps Thunder beat Philly
- Police officer, 3 others killed in Wisconsin town
- A timeline of how shootings unfolded in northern Wisconsin
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- How do you lift 6,800-ton ferry from seafloor? Delicately
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- The Latest: S. Korea working to bring UK attack victims home
- Nuggets cruise past Cavs 126-113
- Taiwan govt voices concerns over rumors of U.S.-China signing 4th Communiqué
- Australian found negligent in girlfriend's watercraft death
- Armed groups occupy Central African Republic schools
- Take that! Pyongyang lambastes Trump as too much like Obama
- As Japan suicides drop, survivor shares story to save others
- South Korean ferry that sank 3 years ago lifted from sea
- 5 dead in vehicle, knife attack at British Parliament
- More speed, but will Formula One be more of the same?
- Singapore prime minister visits Vietnam to boost ties
- Spokesman: China has suspended import of Brazil beef
- Chris Wondolowski thankful for call-up to national team
- Golden Pin Concept Design Award unveils Aaron Nieh-designed poster
- Asian shares up as Wall Street steadies, with eye on US vote
- Chinese premier warns Australia against protectionism
- Bikes, e-bikes to alter urban mobility & planning
- Reports: UK police raid property linked to London attack
- Judge blocks Louisiana law that kept refugee from marrying
- The Latest: Turkish president condemns London attack
- Rights of learning-disabled students bolstered by high court
- What led to the Supreme Court's student disabilities ruling?
- Day heads home as his mother faces lung cancer surgery
- Business with China only sometimes a deal-breaker for Trump
- Former colleagues, judges to testify for Supreme Court pick
- Spying claim by Intel chair renews fight over Russia probe
- British police say they have searched 6 addresses, made 7 arrests in attack investigation
- British police say they believe attacker acted alone, was 'inspired by international terrorism'
- US combat airlift marks deepening involvement in Syria
- Shilin night market food court to ban melamine, disposable utensils
- In Trump's America, Hungary finds a friendlier partner
- Republican health bill would widen America's big wealth gap
- Obama health law's 'essential benefits' may be in jeopardy
- Taliban take key Afghan district in south; 9 killed in north
- GOP health bill on the brink hours from House showdown vote
- A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tanning salons
- Aid group says medical assistance needed in Iraq's Mosul
- Faster F1 cars means bigger, stronger drivers for 2017
- Fans camping out in Daan Forest Park for Mayday’s free concert
- 20,000 evacuated after fire at military arsenal in Ukraine
- Pakistan hosts Afghan Taliban leaders to talk peace talks
- The Latest: Salvaging of S. Korean ferry progressing well
- At 93 years old, Zimbabwe's Mugabe remains a jet-setter
- Scientists switch on 'artificial sun' in German lab
- Explosion slightly hurts 2 in Albania's military base
- Egypt's army says fighting with Islamic extremists in central Sinai has killed 10 soldiers
- Events and activities in Taiwan for March 24-30
- Indonesia counterterror police kill militant, arrest 3
- Britain's Parliament observes minute of silence to mourn the victims of London attack
- Royal Jordanian rhymes about laptop ban to cheer customers
- Egypt says fighting in central Sinai leaves 10 soldiers dead
- Philippine Tourism Secretary: Media coverage on drug war scaring foreigners
- 3 Grenoble rugby players in custody over rape accusations
- French news agency says former staffer released in Bahrain
- Spain's Foreign Ministry identifies female victim of London attack
- US Treasury agents obtained information about ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's offshore financial activities.
- AP Exclusive: US probes banking of ex-Trump campaign chief
- Turkey warns Russia following sniper fire from Syria
- Trump Jr. called a 'disgrace' for criticizing London mayor
- Colorado city fights to keep ban on topless women
- Turkey trying to exclude airport, airline from laptop ban
- Clogged toilets reported at CPC toilets after complying with EPA toilet policy
- Croatia PM appeals for no hooliganism at Ukraine game
- In national team, Pique and Ramos back to being friends
- Britain's prime minister says 'we are not afraid' in first House of Commons speech after attack
- Prime Minister Theresa May says no reason to believe there are further imminent attacks
- Images of Taiwanese magazine circa 1931
- Prime Minister Theresa May says the attacker was British-born, and was known to authorities
- British prime minister: millions of acts of normality are the greatest response to terror
- Shilin Official Residence flower festival features over 1,600 roses
- Russia's World Cup CEO mulls FIFA Council spot
- Ukrainian police say former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov has been shot and killed in Kiev
- Greta Garbo's former NYC apartment on market for $5.95M
- Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Ukraine
- Syrian troops besiege IS held northern stronghold
- Duterte wants impeachment bids against Philippine VP stopped
- UN-mediated Syria talks resume in Geneva
- Philadelphia's soda tax brings in $6.4M in February
- Egypt suspends school meals program amid poisoning outbreaks
- A look at victims of the attack outside London's Parliament
- Israel investigates boycott leader for suspected tax fraud
- Uganda at 'breaking point' as South Sudan refugees pour in
- Todd Fisher says mom Debbie Reynolds set him up for death
- Pope's sex abuse adviser seeks to keep survivor voice heard
- IRA chief, peacemaker McGuinness to be laid to rest in Derry
- Editorial: Taiwan needs to strike while the iron is hot
- The Latest: McCain slams airing of wiretapping information
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Cardinal William Keeler dies at age 86; helped ease Catholic-Jewish tensions, led Baltimore archdiocese
- UK consumers spend more in Feb but underlying trend is down
- Girl dies after fall from bus in Taiwan
- Cardinal William Keeler dies at 86; led oldest diocese in US
- Islamic State group says through its Aamaq news agency that the London attacker was a 'soldier of the Islamic State'
- EU summons Turkish delegate over Erdogan comments
- ABC News says 3 of its Twitter accounts were hacked
- MIC: Mobile payments used mainly for restaurant bills and transportation fees in Taiwan
- Accenture beats 2Q profit forecasts
- After election, 4 Dutch parties to begin coalition talks
- Applications for US unemployment benefits rise to still-low 258,000, a sign layoffs are low
- Applications for US jobless aid rise to still-low 258,000
- Bio box of Cardinal William Keeler
- Israeli police arrest 19-year-old Jewish Israeli suspected of making bomb threats against Jewish community centers in US
- Ex-postal worker admits scamming $1.2M in federal benefits
- Suspect in Massachusetts liquor store robbery found sleeping
- Yellen says problems of childhood poverty linger
- Israel police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets
- Taiwan ex-premier falls down Regent Hotel staircase
- Erdogan calls for fair, transparent elections in Bulgaria
- Man arrested after abducted woman escapes from trunk
- Le Pen visits Russia weeks before French presidential vote
- Police shoot, critically wound armed man in DC
- Disney, Universal battle tax bill for Florida theme parks
- Jon Corzine's MF Global, PwC in settlement
- Foreign ministry says French national kidnapped in Chad
- British police say Westminster Bridge has reopened, nearly 24 hours after attack
- Netflix/Marvel's 'Iron Fist' epic fail, say viewers, critics
- A look at the political blocs in Bulgaria's general election
- Jordan planner of 2001 blast relieved US extradition blocked
- Britain's Parliament: Rich in history, difficult to defend
- By the numbers: Property values of theme parks in dispute
- Alabama woman, daughter killed in accidents 30 minutes apart
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open little changed
- Belgium increases security in Antwerp after car chase
- The Latest: Slain Wisconsin officer hailed as hero
- 'Town That Garbage Built' for sale in Pennsylvania for $1.5M
- Poland's PM warns she may not sign EU declaration
- Shaken but defiant, Parliament resumes work after attack
- Philippines: 2 Malaysians rescued from Abu Sayyaf militants
- Average US 30-year mortgage rate slips to 4.23 percent
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US new-home sales rise in February to most in 7 months as builders ramp up construction
- American gets life in prison for murdering Czech family of 4
- Albania parliament approves new Cabinet ministers
- US new home sales rise despite higher mortgage rates
- Long-term mortgage rates slip
- The Latest: Trump makes last-minute health care bill appeal
- Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer announces he will oppose nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
- The Latest: Jewish center welcomes arrest in bomb threats
- Why paying taxes by credit card probably isn't a good idea
- AP Interview: US pilot describes challenges of bombing IS
- Lippi leads China over SKorea 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Church statement from relatives: Utah man killed in London attack, wife injured
- Lockheed Martin moving F-16 production to South Carolina
- Poland's top politician: We want Britain close to EU
- The Latest: Schumer on record opposing Gorsuch nomination
- US stocks little changed as health care debate continues
- Statement: Utah man killed, wife injured in London attack
- AP FACT CHECK: Willie Nelson not deathly ill, publicist says
- The Latest: Germany stresses importance of talking to Turkey
- Italian boxers describe 'truly horrible' London attack
- German state bans mosque group after imam calls for killings
- Mayor resigns after death threats over plan to stop prayer
- Ag pick seeks to reassure Congress as Trump eyes farm cuts
- Trump SEC pick assures that his Wall St. work not problem
- Feast for the soul: Jim Harrison on wine and food
- Pope OKs sainthood for Fatima siblings, Mexico child martyrs
- Kristi Yamaguchi tweets 'break a leg' to Nancy Kerrigan
- McIlroy, Spieth facing elimination at Match Play
- CBS renewing 18 series for fall, including 5 freshman shows
- Police: UK Parliament attacker was Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old Briton with criminal convictions
- BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US
- Another baby expected as Sweden royal family expands
- Argentina's Fernandez to face trial in state fraud case
- Coal ash: 'Why in the world would we be importing it?'
- British actress Emma Thompson turns down Trump offer
- What it will take for Neil Gorsuch to reach Supreme Court
- Africa has worst hunger crisis in 70 years amid budget cuts
- World Cup qualifying in Europe: State of play in groups
- Prosecutors question Beckenbauer in World Cup fraud case
- Woe for stores as shoppers look elsewhere for inspiration
- Column: Brady's stolen jersey saga proves grime doesn't pay
- A look at clothing companies that are closing stores
- Federer and Nishikori not among Monte Carlo field
- Mexican journalist shot dead in northern state of Chihuahua
- Man: 'I didn't murder nobody' in Detroit fire that killed 5
- Somali leader urges help to avert famine
- UN aims to immunize more than 115 million kids against polio
- Report: Doctor not impaired before crash that killed trooper
- Poland's WWII museum opens amid its uncertain future
- Report: Puerto Rico municipalities see deep population loss
- Maine medical examiner wants more money to handle OD deaths
- James Corden felt a 'long way from home' amid London attack
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Former Boston drummer Sib Hashian dies at age 67 on cruise
- Official: Cyprus' rival leaders could meet socially in March
- Chicago cop faces new charges in shooting of black teen
- Trump, Denmark leader to meet March 30 at White House
- Scotland fullback Hogg is player of the Six Nations again
- Safarova tops No. 23 Gavrilova at Miami Open; Pliskova wins
- Deputies cleared in shooting of Nashville firefighter
- Brazil congress approves bill allowing job outsourcing
- Virgin America will be the latest airline brand to disappear
- DeVos says her 'heart aches' for alleged rape victim
- FCC: Over 12,000 911 calls failed during AT&T outage
- South Texas school board gives Exxon $1.2 billion tax break
- English FA condemns 'insulting' fan chants at Germany game
- Senate votes to undo privacy rules that protect user data
- Jerzeez Diner owners admit setting fire for insurance money
- Justice Department investigating California GOP congressman for possible campaign violations, House Ethics delays probe
- Officer killed in northern Wisconsin shooting identified as 15-year veteran of Everest police force
- VA urges 'hiring surge' to reduce veterans' appeals backlog
- 2 French, 1 South African to referee Lions-All Blacks tests
- Portugal quizzes Moroccan IS suspect extradited from Germany
- House Freedom Caucus chairman says "no deal" reached on health bill after meeting with Trump, putting vote in doubt
- Van Garderen keeps overall lead in Tour of Catalonia
- AP sources: State Department to recommend approval of Keystone XL pipeline, clearing way for presidential permit
- In oil-rich Venezuela, long lines for gas in capital city
- Review: Big-screen 'CHIPS' a tawdry, sexist disappointment
- Ex-Disney CEO Eisner eyes English soccer club Portsmouth
- Ranieri to get prize at Italian manager of the year awards
- AP sources: US to recommend approval of Keystone XL pipeline
- Cops: Mom beat, choked girl over incorrect Bible verses
- Trump pick for Israeli ambassador clears Senate hurdle
- Justice investigating California GOP congressman
- Dylan gives rare interview, talks Sinatra, Elvis
- US actor Gere compares West Bank town to 'Old South'
- Police: Repeatedly deported MS-13 gang member abused child
- Democrats file ethics complaint over governor's skiing tweet
- Texas appeals court overturns ex-Baylor player's conviction
- JFK diary written in post-World War II Europe up for auction
- The Latest: New England Patriots invited to White House
- US group sues ex-Haitian mayor over human rights claims
- 'Love Connection' to reconnect with viewers as Fox revival
- WikiLeaks says CIA hacks on Apple devices can persist
- State Department tells embassies to ramp up visa screening
- Disney CEO Bob Iger gets contact extension to July 2019
- Memphis mayor's office to help save Franklin's birthplace
- 2 bank employees, attorney, police officer identified as victims in northern Wisconsin shootings
- Canada's largest school board stops booking new US travel
- New Congress, all-GOP, same political divisions
- Italy goalkeeper Buffon to play his 1,000th match
- Federal landlord rules Trump's Washington hotel doesn't violate lease terms forbidding benefits to elected officials
- Chile: workers end 43-day strike at world's top copper mine
- Iowa State leader, headed to Auburn, was dogged by conflicts
- Al-Shabab claims to kill 17 soldiers in Somalia attack
- Eurovision offers Russia remote performance in Ukraine show
- Walker announces candymaker Haribo to build near Kenosha
- Utah governor says he will approve strictest DUI limit in US
- Woodland withdraws from Match Play for personal reasons
- British woman faces treason-related charges in Rwanda
- The Latest: Lawyer: If facts true, white vet has 'issues'
- 29 inmates tunnel out of northern Mexico prison
- The Latest: Jury gets case against Penn State ex-president
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Travelers sigh as latest attack puts London on terror list
- Dog pulled from California fire revived after 20 minutes
- Police: 3 dead, officer wounded in Louisiana shooting
- Feds: Trump DC hotel not in violation of government lease
- Perry blasts election of 1st gay Texas A&M student president
- Palestinians: Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank
- Obama's top civil rights lawyer to lead advocacy coalition
- Minnesota marijuana oil sent to New York stirs anger
- Nissan declines talks with union after Mississippi rally
- Canada to tax ride-sharing providers like Uber
- US turns down Russia invitation to Afghan peace conference
- FIFA panel to review national-team match schedule
- Science Says: Who and what is to blame for cancer?
- Ukraine ex finance minister to oversee Puerto Rico crisis
- Review: Betty Who is back with her fizzy pop and all is OK
- Boult, Southee out of NZ team for 3rd South Africa test
- Braves, warriors, chieftains: Oregon takes on tribal mascots
- The Latest: Parents accused of murder investigated in 2014
- Newlywed Mullinax takes lead in Puerto Rico
- Republicans demand tougher stance on Chinese human rights
- Judge: Charleston church survivors' lawsuits can keep going
- PVH and Five Below rise while Ford and Alphabet fall
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Will final health care deal match Trump's campaign pitch?
- Parents accused in kid's shooting death investigated in 2014
- UN chief accuses South Sudan's government of ignoring famine
- Review: 'Life' is a mediocre science-fiction thriller
- Black lawmakers call on FBI to help on missing black girls
- British ex-con, 52, carried out Westminster attack
- Mexico poachers' go-fast boats endangering porpoises
- Brady's Super Bowl jerseys returned to New England Patriots
- London police: 75-year-old victim of Westminster Bridge attack in London has died
- Judge seeks common ground in 9/11 suits against Saudi Arabia
- A look at the wiretap flap from Trump tweets to Capitol Hill
- Italian court: No rape happened since woman didn't scream
- Activist who didn't divulge Israel bombings will leave US
- NHL asked for decision on Olympics by end of April
- Peru mudslide survivor: I prayed to God for strength
- 'Love Connection' to reconnect with viewers as Fox revival
- The Latest: Oregon board approves deal on tribal mascots
- Chicago has biggest population dip as southern states grow
- Police kill at least 1 student demonstrator in Sierra Leone
- Kerr, Martin shoot 66 for early lead at Kia Classic
- A look at Cyprus banks, now tied to ex-Trump campaign chief
- UN condemns North Korea tests which contribute to nukes
- Iraqi-American composer musically translates wartime letters
- 4 dead in Sacramento home, suspect detained in San Francisco
- Brazil president to speak to China president on meat scandal
- German parliament considers changing 'father of house' rules
- Kentucky's abortion law faces attacks in court
- Intel chairman hates spotlight_ but the spotlight found him
- Swiss warn about illegal spying ahead of Turkish referendum
- White artist's Emmett Till painting under fire at NY museum
- UC president to send 'strong' message on Mexico trip
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Pilots' union says AA is leaving standby passengers behind
- Romero breaks out of slump at right time for Florida State
- Belarus arrests 26 opposition activists
- Mexico finds 34 crocs 'milked' for their blood
- 2 dogs survive gas explosion that levels home; no one hurt
- BC-GLF--Puerto Rico Open Scores
- Hawaii judge who blocked travel ban target of threats
- Student stranded for 5 days near Grand Canyon grew desperate
- Big wind and wild outcomes at Match Play
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- US demands Venezuela hold elections "as soon as possible"
- Dell Match Play Results
- Dell Match Play Groups
- Investigator who leaked chokehold officer's records resigns
- With fans freaking out, Arena hopes to start US rebound
- The View from Taichung: Taiwan as Melting Pot: the once and future Austronesian state
- BC-SOC--WCup Qualifying Standings
- 'Hidden Figures' author Shetterly receives literary prize
- Spieth grinds out "must win" over Ikeda
- The media’s obsession with drugs: What about cigarettes?
- DeRozan gets 40, Raptors rally again to beat Heat 101-84
- Brazil destroys Uruguay, Argentina survives in qualifiers
- Brazil destroys Uruguay, Argentina survives in qualifiers
- Miami Open Results
- UN report: Sanctions disrupt humanitarian aid to North Korea
- Hamilton posts fastest time in 1st practice at F1 opener
- Tourisme de Taitung grâce à un oiseau rose à Taiwan
- Samsung shareholders welcome stock price gains, rue scandals
- Today in History
- Sydney teenager pleads guilty to plotting terrorist attack
- Found while cycling Boston's streets: A new spirituality
- Brazil destroys Uruguay, Argentina survives in qualifiers
- Lawsuits blaming Saudi Arabia for 9/11 get new life
- 3-time Oscar-winning cinematographer being honored
- Capitals beat Blue Jackets in shootout
- Raptors beat Heat for another big comeback win
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Zack Greinke has solid start against Cubs
- NCAA Tournament Capsules
- A round-trip flight just for the view _ the Southern Lights
- AP Explains: Hong Kong's unusual system to pick its leader
- Kings ride special teams success to 5-2 win over Jets
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Fortune: Taiwan President Tsai named among world’s greatest leaders
- Capitals beat Blue Jackets in shootout
- Black Lives Matter groups joining forces with wage activists
- More races, more friction in the future for F1
- DeRozan gets 40, Raptors rally again to beat Heat 101-84
- Asian markets mixed as US health bill delay raises doubts
- Turris, Ryan score in shootout as Senators edge Penguins
- Car stolen with 2 toddler boys inside in Palm Springs area
- Taipei City orders staircase shut off after two accidents
- All Aboard! Maryland women ride rails to NCAA regional
- Photo gallery: New Hong Kong leader, as anointed by Beijing
- Bye, Michigan _ time for new lovable underdogs Xavier, SC
- Trumps plot big hotel expansion, but political problems loom
- 4 found dead in Sacramento; 1 arrested in San Francisco
- Maryland high school thrust into immigration debate
- Designer creates retro Taipei MRT map
- Trump's pattern: Make claim first, then wait for facts
- Rachel Dolezal struggles after racial identity scandal
- A look at the wiretap flap from Trump tweets to Capitol Hill
- Intel chairman hates spotlight_ but the spotlight found him
- Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an 'employee'
- AP sources: US to approve Keystone XL pipeline
- With 10 games left, Heat look to finish playoff push
- A short week for McIlroy on long road to Masters
- Russia: 6 militants, 6 soldiers killed in Chechen firefight
- House sets risky health care vote after Trump demands it
- New Congress, all-GOP, same political divisions
- House sets risky health care vote after Trump demands it
- Next steps on health care: To be decided
- At Baghdad rally, Iraq cleric threatens to boycott elections
- House chairman apologizes to colleagues after Trump briefing
- London counter-terror chief says two more 'significant' arrests made in regard to terror attack in London
- Indonesia police fire tear gas on Muslims protesting church
- Gambia to set up truth commission and offer reparations
- 2 further arrests in London terror attack
- Kohli to play decisive test only if 100% fit
- London's top counterterror office says the birth name of London attacker Khalid Masood is Adrian Russell Ajao
- The Latest: Westminster attacker born Adrian Russell Ajao
- French defense chief: Battle for Syria's Raqqa within days
- Crusaders beat Force 45-17 in Super Rugby
- 18 human skeletons recovered from alleged smugglers in India
- Le Pen urges Russia and France to unite in Moscow visit
- Homesick runaway Vietnamese worker turns himself in to get repatriated
- US drug trial delayed for Haitian politician, coup leader
- Janssen out of Dutch squad for Bulgaria World Cup qualifier
- French candidate Macron wins key backer: defense chief
- Father seeks to clear name of Germanwings co-pilot Lubitz
- 1 killed as large fire rips through Ukraine military arsenal
- France wing Vakatawa cleared to play despite guilty findings
- WWII German pilot found in northern Denmark wreck identified
- Aid group fears 100s drowned from 3 migrant boats off Libya
- French president denounces Fillon's claims of dirty tricks
- Eurozone economy keeps accelerating in face of uncertainties
- Pakistani police prevent clerics' rally against blasphemy
- UEFA fines Barcelona for fans celebrating 6-1 win on pitch
- German Parliament passes toll for passenger cars
- Suspended Pakistan cricketer misses anti-corruption tribunal
- Taiwan’s top judges discuss same-sex marriage
- Sunken S. Korean ferry set to be loaded on transport vessel
- Photo of the day: Hidden 3D dragon
- Indonesian police arrest militants setting up jihadi camp
- Blast rattles Cairo suburb, killing 1; police don't say bomb
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - March 24
- German state vote 1st test for Merkel's euphoric rivals
- Tottenham's Alli banned for 3 European games by UEFA
- Ukraine official says Russian agent killed Kremlin critic
- UN rights council approves fact-finding mission in Myanmar
- All Grenoble players released in rape accusations case
- Officials: Death of student who fell from roof an accident
- An Egyptian security official says ousted President Hosni Mubarak is back home, free after his release from detention
- US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
- Prosecutors: Massachusetts man ran over ex-wife 4 times
- Egypt's Mubarak returns home after years-long detention
- International court orders reparations for Congo attack
- Manohar postpones resignation as ICC chairman to June
- Trump administration issues presidential permit to TransCanada to build Keystone XL pipeline
- Car bomb near Somalia presidential palace kills 1, hurts 2
- Belgian authorities charge man with terror-related attempted murder after high-speed drive down Antwerp shopping street
- Critics scoff at all-male photo of GOP health care talks
- Authorities files terror charges against Antwerp driver
- Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new parking spot
- Geologist: Shell concealing hazards from Nigerian oil spills
- Police: NYC man killed grandmother, left body on the street
- Sweet news: Germany's Haribo to produce gummy bears in USA
- Australian cricketers get stress-busting tip from Dalai Lama
- The Latest: New round of Syria peace talks starts in Geneva
- European Union leaders mark past but assess uncertain future
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- The Latest: Mulvaney warns against vote collapsing
- Taiwan premier confirms reform of 'unfair pension'
- Amy Schumer drops out as Barbie in film based on doll
- Exotic African hybrid cat roaming New Jersey streets caught
- Kosovo experts find remains of 5 missing since 1998-9 war
- The Latest: Polish premier to sign declaration at EU summit
- US factory orders for long-lasting goods increased 1.7 percent in February
- Merkel affirms German backing for two-state solution
- US durable goods orders rose in February, led by aircraft
- Johnnie Walker rolls out Blenders’ Batch No 3 in Taiwan
- France's best striker Karim Benzema tired of being unwanted
- Israeli rights group: Troops seize Palestinian boy
- Turkish media outlet DHA says 11 migrants died and four are missing after a boat capsized off the Aegean coast.
- Somali pirates seize trawler, likely for hijackings: Police
- Hamas TV channel builds Jerusalem set in Gaza
- New investor at embattled SeaWorld sends shares skyward
- Serbia says no to NATO on alliance's airstrikes anniversary
- 9-inch marble statue could sell for $3 million at auction
- Taiwan sends former intelligence chief to Thailand
- The Latest: 11 dead, 4 missing after Aegean boat sinking
- Zoo plan for baby hippo: More independence, nix lap naps
- UN's South Sudan inquiry gets wider powers to pursue abuses
- A look at victims of the attack outside London's Parliament
- Baffert hoping Arrogate gives him 3rd Dubai World Cup win
- Avalanche, Senators to play 2 regular-season games in Sweden
- Review: 'Mass Effect' stumbles in trip to new galaxy
- Disney CEO: 'Last Jedi' not changed due to Fisher's death
- Mnuchin says administration tax plan coming soon
- Juncker opposed to selective child support payments
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- 2 homes being demolished at suburban Detroit sinkhole site
- Markets Right Now: US stocks are higher in early trading
- As World Cup hope fades, Europeans turn to Nations League
- Report examines grim Bangladesh leather trade, links to West
- Guam raises tobacco age to 21 come 2018
- England calls up uncapped Gibson for Lithuania qualifier
- EU prolongs satellite support to Ukraine monitors
- Coming for you: Who is Kendrick talking about in new song?
- 2 trains clip each other in busy New York City station
- Troopers: National Guard Humvee stolen from Ohio armory
- Report examines grim Bangladesh leather trade, links to West
- Western brands respond to report on Bangladesh tanneries
- Heimlich hero: Video captures student saving friend's life
- Turkey's Erdogan targets German intelligence chief
- The Latest: Trump to meet with Egypt's president in April
- US stocks start higher ahead of uncertain health care vote
- US coalition investigating reports of deadly Mosul airstrike
- 2 Democrats oppose Gorsuch, say he rules against workers
- Trump says 'It's a great day for American jobs' as permit is issued to build the stalled Keystone XL pipeline
- Katy Perry, Maroon 5 to perform at Wango Tango radio concert
- Jury deliberations resume in Penn State ex-president's trial
- House intel committee chair: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has offered to be interviewed by committee
- The Latest: 4 found dead in Sacramento; man arrested
- Advocates seek better awareness of Safe Haven baby laws
- Swiss authorities extradite war crimes suspect to Bosnia
- Winners and losers in House Republican health plan
- New video shows delay removing Theresa May from attack scene
- Portugal cuts deficit, says rejecting austerity brings gain
- Trump aide with Russia ties offers to talk to House panel
- Police fatally shoot man threatening kids with butcher knife
- A new face in Belarus' anti-government protests: The poor
- Republicans push health care bill past initial House hurdle, moving Trump, GOP leaders toward uncertain showdown vote
- Judge in Virginia declines to block travel ban
- FIFA removes Blatter-era plaque from headquarters
- Hiring rises in 11 US states last month, gains widely spread
- North Dakota oil spill 3 times larger than first estimated
- BC-US--Congress-Health Overhaul,ADVISORY, US
- Mickelson off to good start at Match Play in Texas
- Even if 'Snooki' bill approved, university to pay speaker
- Maine's cod fishermen have worst year in history
- Burkina Faso forces kill key jihadist, arrest others
- Key events in the life of the ousted Egyptian president
- Appeals court won't allow suit against Palestinian Authority
- Heaslip, Kearney out of chances to impress Lions selectors
- Man pleads guilty in shooting inspired by false rumors
- UN warns that destroying cultural heritage may be war crime
- The Latest: Appeals court sets hearing in travel ban case
- Suspected suicide bomber dies in blast near Dhaka airport
- Man finds wife and 6-year-old son stabbed to death in home
- Bettman: Concessions needed for NHL to go to Olympics
- Kraft Heinz lays off 200 white-collar workers in Canada, US
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- How the House GOP health care bill compares to Obama-era law
- Naked group stages disruption by notorious Auschwitz gate
- Misty Copeland's next leap: Giving us all better bodies
- Apple: Software flaws in latest WikiLeaks docs are all fixed
- Colombia official says Venezuela raid may be tied to crisis
- Lawyer: Man charged in Detroit cop shootings is 'delusional'
- The Latest: Mickelson heads into weekend at Match Play
- US imposes sanctions on China, North Korea entities, people
- Barry Manilow joins concert to help human rights groups
- Trump touts jobs commitment first made in 2015
- Teen who tossed her newborn from window gets probation
- Iran says renewing UN special rapporteur mandate 'spiteful'
- Prince George to attend Thomas's Battersea school in London
- Arkansas inmates make longshot bids to avoid execution
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- 2nd former Baylor player arrested this week on sex charge
- Germany unseats US women at top of FIFA rankings
- Swiss find signs of spying linked to Turkish community
- Cyprus: gas search will continue despite Turkish 'threats'
- US: Syrian fighters facing little resistance at Tabqa dam
- Feds close probe of Ford SUV door ajar lights without recall
- John Mayer's new single is ode to ex-girlfriend Katy Perry
- Arab autocrats: Exiled, killed or fighting for survival
- Suspect identified in quadruple Wisconsin shooting
- Mexico's Pemex: Death toll 7 from March 15 fuel depot blast
- Kraft wins 7th World Cup ski jump of the season
- Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police department
- Company, US want Dakota Access pipeline lake crossing upheld
- House lawmakers and aides: Health bill short of support ahead of vote demanded by President Trump
- Hong Kong orders recall of Brazilian meat products
- Van Avermaet wins E3 Harelbeke after 3-man sprint
- US star Lloyd quick to make her mark at Manchester City
- Jurors convict Missouri mother of poisoning 9-year-old son
- AfricCom chief favors more aggressive approach in Somalia
- Sao Paulo street art debate over what makes cities livable
- The Latest: Husband of shooting victim urges healing
- The Latest: Snarled commute looms after NYC train collision
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Alejandro Valverde retakes overall lead of Tour of Catalonia
- FIFA VP wants guaranteed World Cup entry for all co-hosts
- Mindy Kaling's Newark joke leads to dinner with Cory Booker
- Zaha scores as Ivory Coast beats struggling Russia
- Brazil boosted after win at Uruguay, Argentina falters
- Are 'gay moments' in 'Beauty' and 'Power Rangers' progress?
- Pope urges EU: Resist 'false' security promised by populists
- Charge upgraded for investigator accused in hit-run death
- Man accused of keeping women to work as dancers is indicted
- Inspector general to review pullback of HealthCare.gov ads
- El Salvador: Sisters killed, 2-month-old girl missing
- E!'s 'The Arrangement' evokes Cruise and Holmes comparisons
- immunization certificates demanded from visitors from Brazil
- Peacekeeping chief expects 3 mission to close by March 2018
- Murder trial: Officer testifies about autistic boy's death
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Black man arrested in South for writing racist graffiti
- Luxembourg leader urges Trump to value EU relations more
- Netflix re-ups with Sandler, plan 4 more films together
- French president denounces rival's claims of dirty tricks
- Tosun scores 2 in 4 minutes to help Turkey beat Finland 2-0
- Bad breath: Study finds array of bacteria when orcas exhale
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- US Jews wrestle with arrest of Jew in bomb threats case
- House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill
- House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill
- Lebanese businessman appears in US court in sanctions case
- The Latest: Lawsuit challenges Arkansas execution secrecy
- Canadian teen faces child pornography charges
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Melee in court in case tied to 'Real Housewives' guest
- Venezuela president asks United Nations for 'help' boosting medicine supplies in shortage-plagued South American nation
- UN: Israel didn't comply with UN call to stop settlements
- Debate renewed over economic benefits of Keystone pipeline
- Rahm routs Garcia in Spanish matchup
- Vesnina makes quick exit at Miami Open; Muguruza wins
- Venezuela asks UN help in boosting medicine supplies
- Cubans say they entered US before end of immigration policy
- Ex-Penn State president convicted of 1 count of child endangerment over handling of Sandusky molestation scandal
- Jays' Devon Travis says knee feels fine after spring debut
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Ryan falls short in first test of Trump presidency
- BC-Sunday Spotlight,ADVISORY
- More big brands pull ads from YouTube in widening boycott
- Texas: Brothers get life in prison for 3 Mexico killings
- Trump's Keystone XL decision sets up new fight in Nebraska
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Penn State jury kept focus on kids
- Man charged in theft of Legend's bag, $25K cufflinks at JFK
- The World Cup qualifier between Italy and Albania has been halted after Albania fans threw flares onto the pitch.
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- TCM Classic Film Fest dedicated to late host Robert Osborne
- BC-US--Index, US
- Albanian police detain Israeli man with suspicious device
- Significant injuries derail playoff hopes around NHL
- Italy match halted for 9 mins as Albania fans throw flares
- Micron, SeaWorld and HCA jump while GameStop plunges
- Some parts of Obamacare working well, problems with others
- A lost week for McIlroy at Match Play
- Death toll in Guatemala shelter fire rises to 41
- A day of dominance and survival at Match Play
- Dell Match Play Results
- After health care bill's withdrawal, elation and anger
- Dell Match Play Groups
- Mississippi lawmaker discloses dementia diagnosis from floor
- Spain and Italy win home games to say in front in Group G
- Tillerson to attend NATO summit he originally was to skip
- Conditions delay start of play in 3rd NZ-South Africa test
- South Africa wins toss, bats in 3rd test vs. New Zealand
- Police in Mexican resort of Los Cabos find 3 bodies
- Ireland draws 10-man Wales; Serbia moves top of Group D
- The Latest: Man sentenced in death of pregnant ex-girlfriend
- Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane
- Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters
- Oregon woman pleads guilty to assaulting passenger on flight
- Man sentenced in death of pregnant ex-girlfriend in Hawaii
- DeChambeau, Points tied in Puerto Rico
- US immigration judge grants asylum to Singapore teen blogger
- Irish player breaks leg in European qualifier against Wales
- Spain and Italy level atop group as are Spain and Ireland
- 2 killed, 22 injured in fight between Mexico union factions
- 3 injured in shooting in northern France
- BC-US--Penn State-Abuse,ADVISORY, US
- South Africa 71-3 at lunch on day 1, 3rd test vs. NZ
- Les fleurs de pomélo au nord-ouest de Taiwan
- BC-US--Penn State-Abuse,ADVISORY, US
- Lakers honor Shaq with high-flying statue outside arena
- Wehrlein out Giovinazzi in for Sauber at Australian F1 GP
- Owner of Silicon Valley staffing firm charged in visa fraud
- The Latest: Officer convicted of manslaughter in boy's death
- Packers add free agent defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois
- Howard, Dempsey, Cameron return under Arena vs Honduras
- Chicago teen apparently raped on Facebook Live relocated
- South Carolina defeat Baylor
- Protests disrupt French Guiana, prompt US travel warning
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- James to see eye doctor after 112-105 win over Hornets
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Ko misses just 2nd LPGA cut; Kerr shoots 69 to take Kia lead
- Justice Minister: Current marriage laws are not unconstitutional
- South Africa 123-4 at tea on day 1, 3rd test vs. NZ
- New Zealand beats Fiji 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Australia win toss and bat as Virat Kohli ruled out
- Hernandez, Araujo score in 1st half, Mexico beats Costa Rica
- Today in History
- Booker scores 70 but Suns go down
- Kohli out of fourth test against Australia
- Poll finds Taiwan east coast residents least supportive of gay marriage
- Vettel tops Hamilton in last practice before qualifying
- Afridi quits Peshawar Zalmi
- Dempsey hat trick lifts US over Honduras 6-0 to rebound
- South Africa 123-4 at stumps on day 1, 3rd test vs. NZ
- Islanders edge Penguins in shootout
- South Africa 123-4 at stumps on day 1, 3rd test vs. NZ
- NCAA Tournament Glance
- Recovering sunken ferry to heal or harden South Korea's rift
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Hong Kong leader's race pits Beijing's pick vs 'Uncle Chips'
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- US immigration judge grants asylum to Singapore teen blogger
- Booker scores 70 but Suns go down
- Islanders edge Penguins in shootout
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Booker scores 70 in Boston, but Celtics outlast Suns 130-120
- New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard
- Tavares helps Islanders get past Pens in shootout
- Miami Open Results
- South Carolina defeat Baylor
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Smith, Warner pile on runs for Australia
- BASEBALL 2017: Sacrifice bunts are a dying art in baseball
- Public memorial service to honor Fisher and Reynolds
- Epic collapse of GOP health care bill puts effort into limbo
- In health care push, Trump couldn't master art of consensus
- If not unfair, why does the pension system need reforming?
- Saudi embassy confirms UK attacker had been in Saudi Arabia
- Former Palestinian prisoner found shot dead in Gaza
- Royal Returns: KC's Duffy, Perez back in Cactus League
- Spain and Italy level atop group as are Serbia and Ireland
- Health care defeat is a brutal loss for Speaker Paul Ryan
- Health care law works in some ways, comes up short in others
- Pope puts focus on peripheries during Milan pastoral visit
- Chinese premier wraps up Australia trip with football match
- Some win and some lose with 'Obamacare' still around
- EU leaders arrive to mark 60th anniversary of bloc
- Cold snap to rock Taiwan on Sunday
- India market regulator accuses Reliance Industries of fraud
- Trump son-in-law's ties to Israel raise questions of bias
- Australia stumble despite Smith hundred
- Rape reaches 'epic proportions' in South Sudan's civil war
- The Latest: Romans avoid city center amid EU summit security
- Blues beat Bulls 38-14 in Super Rugby
- Sri Lanka wins toss and fields in 1st ODI vs. Bangladesh
- Congo must help search for missing UN experts: Rights group
- Japanese deputy minister visits Taiwan
- Maldives' first democratic leader, ex-strongman sign pact
- Gunshots fired in burglary of store at Bellagio in Las Vegas
- Vehicle attacks: easy success for IS, challenge for police
- Airstrike on rebel-held Syrian city inflicts casualties
- McCain calls for Tillerson to be given team at US State Dept
- India-Australia 4th Test Scoreboard
- EU transport chief calls for European car toll system
- Belarus activists arrested before planned protest
- 11 endangered wild elephants rescued from mud in Cambodia
- Latest Rikers brutality case fuels debate over jail's future
- Up to NT$10 million up for grabs in Taiwan uniform-invoice prizes
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Security, parking, garbage irk Ivanka Trump's DC neighbors
- Failure on health bill hurts prospects for tax overhaul
- Analysis: The outsider dealmaker faltering in White House
- Gorsuch hearings show him as careful, folksy, testy at times
- Police clash with anti-Christian mob in southern Egypt
- US military plane makes emergency landing in Indonesia
- I-Mei Foods GM heads Taiwan digital tech and gov't policy association
- Corroded South Korean ferry loaded onto transport vessel
- Immigrants find sanctuary in growing Austin church network
- UKIP's only member of British Parliament quits party
- Poles celebrate EU on bloc's 60th anniversary with march
- Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in Egypt's Sinai
- Iqbal century propels Bangladesh to 324-5 in 1st ODI
- Third Airbus plane purchased by Iran lands in Tehran
- Ex-guerrilla leader vows to keep fight for East Timor unity
- Iraq: Speaker voices concern over Mosul airstrike
- Colorado weighs strategy for guarding against pot crackdown
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Thousands in London take to streets to protest Brexit plan
- Bulgarian nationalists protest at Turkish border before vote
- Sri Lanka-Bangladesh 1st ODI Scoreboard
- Turkish chocolate festival features bust of President Trump
- Dozens arrested in Kyrgyzstan protest over jailed dissident
- Idaho inmates: Prison violations led to amputations, death
- Canada determined to diversify despite Keystone XL approval
- Poker tables keep decreasing on Nevada casino floors
- Barcelona plans Cruyff tribute at training center
- 13-year-old boy dies in fall from NY roof; 2nd teen injured
- Corning, Sadowski Synnott claim final WCup slopestyle events
- Court to hear case of student brain damaged after China trip
- Congolese militia decapitates more than 40 police: Officials
- 3 dead as government troops raid militants in Bangladesh
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Somalia's proposed new cabinet challenged by lawmakers
- Ex-CIA chief: Flynn's firm discussed removing cleric from US
- Mourners pack church, streets for medic struck by ambulance
- Valverde eyes Tour of Catalonia title after Froome fades
- Fredericks steps aside from IAAF work, to skip Council meet
- Korean War soldier from Massachusetts to get final farewell
- Phil Mickelson heads to Match Play quarterfinals in Texas
- US senator honored for work in former East Timor island
- 3 soldiers dead as armed men attack northern Mali army base
- 3 dead, 1 injured in Mexico prison riot
- Self-driving Uber SUV struck during Arizona accident
- Guam cathedral in receivership over $1.9 million debt
- Jamaican police officer killed while trying to stop robbery
- Pulisic becomes heartbeat of US team at age 18
- Turkish president says country may hold Brexit-like referendum on pursuing European Union membership
- American guilty of attacking Japanese tourist gets 22 years
- China resumes its imports of Brazilian meat
- Serbian PM to visit Putin ahead of April 2 presidential vote
- Arrogate comes from last to win $10M Dubai World Cup easily
- Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
- East African bloc: Members to allow Somali refugees to work
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka by 90 runs in ODI series opener
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Erdogan: Turkey might hold referendum on EU membership
- Albania denounces 'extremist acts' of its fans in Italy
- Ex-US Rep. Stockman expects to be 'vindicated' on charges
- Lawyer for bomb suspect wants attempted murder trial moved
- 'SNL' star doesn't back away from Boston racism comment
- Idaho woman says she crashed because she saw a sasquatch
- Owner of leaking Alaska pipeline to halt natural gas flow
- Thousands march to protest abortion in Romanian capital
- Lletget, Brooks dropped from US roster; Arriola added
- Mexico captures 'one of last' Knights Templar cartel leaders
- Armed heist at Cartier shop in Monaco, 1 suspect captured
- Europe Qualifiers: Bosnia hammers Gibraltar 5-0
- First trial in 2015 Texas biker shootout delayed by judge
- Proposal for Austin gondola lift grounded by officials
- Greek police nab 2 truck drivers smuggling in 20 migrants
- The Latest: Stars begin arriving at Reynolds-Fisher memorial
- Mudslide buries Peruvian village, leaving little to claim
- Police say a part of Las Vegas Strip shut down after gunman barricades himself inside bus
- Andorra ends 58-match losing streak in WCup qualifier
- Vegas Strip shut down with gunman on bus
- Boucher scores twice, Canucks top slumping Wild
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip
- The Latest: Official: 1 dead in shooting along Vegas Strip
- Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans at all levels
- Baltimore's Adam Jones is back from Team USA
- Federer wins opening match at Key Biscayne against US teen
- Moroccan premier forms government, ending 5-month crisis
- Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars, cites power steering
- Man who bound dog's muzzle with tape sentenced to 5 years
- Bulgaria beats Netherlands 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Dell Match Play Results
- BC-GLF--Puerto Rico Open Scores
- Stroud takes 1-shot lead in Puerto Rico
- Dozens protest killing of journalist in northern Mexico
- Ronaldo hits 70 int. goals, Dutch stunned in WCup qualifiers
- Despite cut above eye, Zeuge beats Ekpo to retain WBA belt
- NASCAR XFINITY-Service King 300 Results
- Super Rugby Summaries
- The Latest: Pence says fight against 'Obamacare' to continue
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Linares beats Crolla again to keep WBA lightweight belt
- Podiatrist who set free throws world record dies at 94
- South Africa 243-7 at lunch on day 2, 3rd test vs. NZ
- Hong Kong set to get new leader as anointed by Beijing
- Roosters unbeaten after 4 matches in National Rugby League
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writrethru
- Nouveau règlement pour protéger l’environnement écologique de Penghu
- Sydney FC clinches Premiers Plate in A-League
- Pentagon: An al-Qaida leader killed in Afghanistan airstrike
- Lee takes 1-shot lead over Hur in Kia Classic.
- Arrests after scuffle breaks out at California Trump rally
- Police reopen Hawaii beach after suspicious item examined
- South Africa 258-8 at tea on day 2, 3rd test vs. NZ
- Chiang Kai-shek Mausoleum suffers declining tourism
- Ibaka, DeRozan lead Raptors past Mavericks, 94-86
- Ovechkin, Winnik lead Capitals over Coyotes
- Wall lifts Wizards over Cavs
- Eye-popping: Wall, Wizards blow past LeBron, Cavs 127-115
- Skinner, Aho lead surging Hurricanes to 3-1 win over Devils
- Today in History
- Ricciardo gets grid penalty, will start 15th in F1 opener
- Bulgarians vote in election unlikely to bring clear winner
- In no surprise, Hong Kong election panel picks Carrie Lam, Beijing's favored candidate, to be city's next leader
- Wall lifts Wizards over Cavs
- No surprise: Beijing's pick Lam chosen as Hong Kong leader
- Ovechkin, Winnik lead Capitals over Coyotes
- NZ 67-0 at stumps on day 2, 3rd test vs. South Africa
- Hike on Lengshuikeng-Qingtiangang trail and enrich your experience in Taipei
- Motivational teacher in Taipei accused of sexual assault
- Medical relief group: Syria hospitals need 'fortification'
- South Africa 314, NZ 67-0 at stumps on day 2, 3rd test
- German state vote a test for Merkel's party, resurgent rival
- German state vote a test for Merkel's party, resurgent rival
- India reach 64-1 after intriguing morning session
- Oilers move into tie for first in Pacific with win vs Avs
- Sebastian Vettel breaks Ferrari's F1 drought with victory over Lewis Hamilton at Australian Grand Prix
- Pakistan starts building fence along Afghan border
- Vettel breaks Ferrari's F1 drought with victory at Aussie GP
- Blasts kill 6 as troops battle militants in east Bangladesh
- China's Premier Li arrives in New Zealand for talks
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Hamas closes Gaza crossing with Israel after shadowy killing
- While police were distracted by crowds, man illegally cuts trees in Alishan
- NCAA Tournament Glance
- UK police still think Westminster attacker acted alone
- Gonzaga, Oregon win through to Final 4
- Taiwan’s mainland affairs authority calls on new Hong Kong chief executive to enhance exchanges
- Non merci: French voters reject corruption in politics
- Cheryl and partner Liam Payne announce birth of first son
- Antonio Banderas says he's recovered from a heart attack
- Australian NRL results
- Kisenosato wins Spring sumo title in debut as grand champion
- Corruption protests held across Russia; arrests reported
- 4 dead, 23 wounded in grenade attack in southern Philippines
- Stefan Kraft clinches WCup title with win in final event
- Police: 'At least a couple of shooters' involved in Cincinnati nightclub shooting; 1 killed, more than a dozen wounded
- The Latest: Police: At least 2 shooters at Cincinnati club
- Spain: Drug dealers use fake bananas to transport cocaine
- Lawmaker pushes bill to put service charges into workers’ pockets
- Youth employment seen as key challenge ahead of Arab summit
- 15 people shot, 1 killed at Cincinnati nightclub
- Qatar Foundation looks at job cuts amid low oil, gas prices
- Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US companies
- Syrian opposition calls on US to spare civilians in Raqqa
- German minister: Erdogan rhetoric causing significant damage
- Russia says oil cuts may be extended amid high compliance
- Australian Rules football results
- The Latest: Activists say IS evacuating Raqqa over dam fears
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- GOP struggles to govern despite a monopoly in Washington
- Trump's border-wall proposal faces many obstacles
- Stroll gets laps around Albert Park, but DNF in first F1 GP
- China blocks outspoken academic from returning to Australia
- The Latest: Socialist leader in Bulgaria votes for "change"
- Will NYC invite the 'Fearless Girl' to stay on Wall Street?
- Alejandro Valverde wins Tour of Catalonia for 2nd time
- France's Hollande looks to strengthen ties with Singapore
- Diaz launches bid to be 1st woman to lead Spain's Socialists
- Family of missing ex-FBI agent files lawsuit against Iran
- Ripples from US nuclear plant closings overwhelm small towns
- Trump attacks conservative lawmakers over health bill
- Yemenis protest 2nd anniversary of Saudi intervention
- Medical pot bill in S. Carolina bolstered by conservatives
- Ahoy, justices! Floating home case winner back to high court
- Dozens detained seeking answers about Belarus mass arrests
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Carrier deal touted by Trump unusual for Indiana
- Opponents: Arkansas exposure bill targets transgender people
- Oh la la! Cypriot renews Platini memorabilia record bid
- Drought-stricken Somalia battles hunger and cholera
- 92-year-old NC man receives Purple Heart earned in WWII
- With eye toward Trump, Arab leaders to seek consensus
- 'Beauty and the Beast' dances off with top box-office spot
- Exit poll: Merkel's party is easily biggest in Germany's Saarland state election, set to keep power
- 2 Russian soccer fans stabbed in Serbia
- EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb global warming
- The Latest: Trump aide says president to court Democrats
- Toscanini's musical and anti-Fascist legacy remembered
- Why the London attacker's links to Saudi Arabia might matter
- Exit polls show Bulgaria's center-right party leading in results from the country's parliamentary election
- Mike Tyson suffers rare loss in noisy Latin America bout
- Van Avermaet wins Gent-Wevelgem for 2nd victory in 3 days
- Hundreds demonstrate to support Brazil corruption probe
- UN official says 6 aid workers killed in South Sudan
- 46 dogs arrive in NY from South Korea, saved from slaughter
- Argentina feels World Cup pressure; Brazil set to party
- Johnson, Rahm win to set up powerful title match
- Defoe makes scoring return as England beats Lithuania 2-0
- Settler leader: Population growth is end of 2-state solution
- Egypt sentences 56 in migrant boat disaster case
- Chileans protest against pension system
- Germany stays perfect with 4-1 win against Azerbaijan
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Montana man identified as Las Vegas Strip shooting victim
- D.A. Points wins Puerto Rico for 3rd PGA Tour title
- Netherlands fires Danny Blind as coach of national soccer team
- The Latest: Co-worker: California victim had martial woes
- Danny Blind fired as coach of Dutch football team
- Pope's sex abuse board vows to go on without survivor member
- California slaying victims are mom, 2 kids and another woman
- The Latest: Police: 'No apparent reason' for Vegas shooting
- Home runs remain a problem for Marlins' Chen
- Koppel says Hannity is 'bad for America'; Hannity fires back
- 33 reptiles found dead at Knoxville zoo; cause is unknown
- Lewandowski scores again, Poland 6 points clear atop Group E
- Diego Costa avoids serious injury in Spain training
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- 3-time champ Venus Williams reaches 4th round at Miami Open
- Brown swipes Trump for border wall, says California to fight
- Rain delays start on 3rd day in 3rd NZ-South Africa test
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Actress, producer-writer of 'Orange Is The New Black' marry
- Germany, England, Poland stay on course in WCup qualifying
- Study: Livestock grazing can benefit struggling bird species
- Teens wearing leggings barred from United flight
- Dell Match Play Results
- Johnson wins Match Play to sweep World Golf Championships
- Dell Match Play Results
- Australian residents begin evacuating ahead of cyclone
- Shadab strikes twice in 1st over in international cricket
- Mexico's Catholic Church: Work on Trump wall is treason
- Ivanka Trump to attend women's economic summit in Berlin
- Back from irregular heartbeat, Dempsey hopes for 4th Cup
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Auto Club 400 Results
- Williams, Harden lead Rockets over Thunder
- Suspect says he would rather have killed younger black man
- AP source: Dolphins' Ross interested in moving Miami Open
- Lee wins Kia by tying tournament record at 20-under par
- 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US authorities
- NZ 132-1 at lunch on day 3, 3rd test vs. South Africa
- Whale Cave à Penghu de Taiwan
- Brother seeks retrial for China ex-police chief facing death
- Taiwan's Yushan sees second snowfall in March
- Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a fiscal boost
- Raiders to Las Vegas should happen Monday with little delay
- South Korean media say prosecutors have decided to request an arrest warrant for ex-President Park Geun-hye
- Taipei Mayor arrives in Kuala Lumpur to promote 2017 Universiade
- Lippi and China face toughest test yet in Iran
- Report: South Korean prosecutors push to arrest ex-leader
- Officer quits to avoid firing after shooting of unarmed teen
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Australia paceman Shaun Tait announces retirement
- The Latest: Mom of teen shot by cop angry over resignation
- Pension reform committee suggests 18% rate for low-income earners
- Asian stocks weaker as US health overhaul failure linger
- NZ 209-1 at tea on day 3, 3rd test vs. South Africa