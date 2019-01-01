英文新聞列表 English News List
- Ivanka Trump visits center for minority-owned businesses
- The Latest: Pastor: I was shocked church was possible target
- Nobel-winning economist Kenneth J. Arrow dies at 95
- California law letting actors delete ages online is blocked
- Republican US senator: I'm open to subpoena of Trump's taxes
- Man charged in toddler's fatal shooting during drug deal
- In Oscar winners about Hollywood, undercurrents of anxiety
- Adopted kids see long-lasting effects of Romanian orphanages
- Trump administration lifts transgender student bathroom protections, citing legal confusion
- Immigrants fearing deportation under Trump change routines
- Brazil's foreign minister resigns due to medical reasons
- Hearing in Roman Polanski's long-running case delayed
- Japanese Nissan executive tapped to replace Ghosn as CEO
- Spirit Airlines CEO dismisses new, cheaper fares by rivals
- NBA returns for a break-neck finish to regular season
- Reeling Lakers return to practice for 1st time in Magic era
- Hamilton leaves Rangers' camp to have his left knee examined
- Transgender wrestler's state bid spotlights Texas policy
- Pelicans' Cousins: He and Davis can 'wreak havoc' together
- Column: Baseball should get serious about speeding up games
- The Latest: Judge blocks law on posting actors' ages
- Thiem into quarters in Rio; favorite with Nishikori out
- ATP World Tour Rio Open Results
- USA Hockey head Ogrean looks back on tenure
- LA Galaxy's reserve team to hold open tryouts in England
- Column: Lakers can't count on celebrity to bring back glory
- Praise, criticism follow transgender bathroom decision
- La saison des cerisiers dans les montagnes d’Alishan
- Mexico cancels narco-song concert for glorifying drug trade
- India Spring Carnival coming to New Taipei Saturday
- Discipline, Hard work, Nationalism - a view on Taiwan
- Japan Crown Prince vows to follow father's footstep
- Jack Sock waits out rain, advances at Delray Beach
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- 4 richest Indonesians wealthier than poorest 100 million
- Woman wearing anti-Trump sign barred from Lincoln Center
- Ecuador electoral body formally orders presidential runoff
- 3 Indian soldiers, Kashmir woman killed during rebel attack
- Smith wins toss, Australia bat 1st in series opener v India
- Australia's highest-paid public servant quits $4.3M job
- Chinese Basketball Association elects Yao Ming as president
- Bangladesh rolls out welcome for unusual sport on skates
- Russell breaks scoring drought, leads Oilers to win
- Police: Woman fears losing potential lover, lies about rape
- Today in History
- AP Analysis: Why Venezuelans have lost hope life will change
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Australia to host Davis Cup quarterfinal v US in Brisbane
- Former tech CEO faces sentencing after self-exile in Africa
- Top 25 Capsules
- NFL commissioned study shows $45 million Mexico City impact
- Chicago schools take a stand on immigration enforcement
- Israeli prime minister hopes to treble trade with Australia
- Professor has taken 'selfie' every day for last 30 years
- Asian shares dip as Fed minutes show rate hike expected soon
- North Dakota officials plead with last protesters to leave
- Japanese Nissan executive tapped to replace Ghosn as CEO
- UN hosts 'Geneva IV' talks: Sequel or new script for Syria?
- Iraqi forces push into Mosul's main military base by airport
- 3 Indian soldiers, Kashmir woman killed during rebel attack
- Plight of company towns: finding a new identity
- American Samoa's ex-congressman dies at 73
- Landlord accused of fatally stabbing tenant over unpaid rent
- In Lebanon gyms, playtime and escape for Syrian children
- The Latest: Malaysia wants Interpol help on tracing suspects
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Thai editor has lese majeste jail sentence reduced
- Activists seek corporate help for Myanmar's Rohingyas
- For naturalized Dalton, the puck stops in South Korea
- Australia's highest-paid public servant quits $4.3M job
- PSA Peugeot Citroen profits up as it eyes buy of GM's Opel
- Immigrants fearing deportation under Trump change routines
- 33,000 cops rally to support HK officers jailed for beating Occupy activist
- Honda Classic only South Florida stop for PGA Tour
- D-League getting respect as legit NBA minor league system
- Installation arts draw visitors to Qigu Salt Mountain
- Pakistani official: Explosion kills 6 in city of Lahore
- AP Analysis: Damage control N. Korea style: Deny and attack
- Lawmakers renew push for drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge
- Barclays says it will complete its restructuring early
- Iraqi official: Federal police forces enter Mosul International Airport and take control of the runway
- US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top officials meet
- Conservatives hail end of bathroom rule for transgender kids
- Praise, criticism follow transgender bathroom decision
- Administration lifts transgender student bathroom guidance
- The Latest: Iraqi police enter Mosul airport, take runway
- Somalia's new president appoints prime minister
- Emails show new EPA chief's cozy ties with fuel industry
- China says military veterans' difficulties will be overcome
- DNC race tight as Democrats seek gains against Trump
- Conservatives learn dealing with Trump can be complicated
- Documents: After shooting, Roof went toward 2nd black church
- The best Bitan area has to offer--Hemei trails
- Repsol closes 2016 with best net profit in 4 years
- German federal police say British hacker arrested in London
- Jordan hands 15-year prison terms for 8 in alleged IS plots
- Transport strike snarls traffic in Athens
- Romania's huge protests cause rifts among families, friends
- US musician makes mics in Russia using Kalashnikov machinery
- Hawaii bill would ban licenses for some foreign fishermen
- North Korean state media say China dancing to US tune
- UN-sponsored Syria talks resume in Geneva after 10 months
- Japan first lady's praise for school removed amid scandal
- Lawyer for US resident held in Iran calls him a 'hostage'
- Iraqi military spokesman: Special forces enter Mosul's sprawling Ghazlani military base amid clashes with IS militants
- Romania: 1,300 officials prosecuted for graft last year
- Media: Israel to conclude Arab car ramming wasn't attack
- Belgian authorities arrest man over several hoax bomb alerts
- South African center offers hope for abandoned babies
- North Korea calls Malaysian investigation 'full of holes'
- Taiwanese restaurant's hilarious Chinglish menu
- Philippines: If China builds on shoal, it would strain ties
- Philippine court orders arrest of president's leading critic
- In Denmark, first blasphemy charge since 1971
- SpaceX makes good on space station delivery a day late
- Albania opposition boycotts parliament
- Roma's American president losing patience over stadium delay
- Israel names conservative judges to Supreme Court
- Penn State graduate assistants petition for union
- Blues open Super Rugby season with 56-18 win over Rebels
- Danes to decide on SKorea extradition within a month
- Cambodian court jails activist over melee at premier's house
- France makes 3 changes to face Ireland in Six Nations
- UN says new Cyprus peace talks meetings 'in due course'
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Paris teens block schools, protesting police violence
- Australia struggle to 256-9 on first day of test vs. India
- Editorial: China tries to use the 228 Incident
- India-Australia Scoreboard
- Top four richest Indonesians have more wealth than 100 million of the poorest
- Author Helen Bailey's partner jailed for 34 years for murder
- Conservative activist James O'Keefe to release CNN tapes
- The Latest: Turkish troops, allied forces seize town center
- Low-cost Norwegian Air promises bargain flights to Europe
- Taiwan lifts poultry ban
- 16 rebels killed in fighting with army in Congo's east
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Jutanugarn, Yang shoot 66 to take lead at LPGA Thailand
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- South Korea's Choi leads short program at Asian Winter Games
- Philadelphia doctor admits selling prescriptions to addicts
- Officer receives honor for heroism after apartment explosion
- Husband of Spain's princess avoids jail while awaits appeal
- NYC lowers cost estimate for presidential protection
- At least 18 injured in series of explosions in Czech plant
- Eric Guay fastest in downhill training, Hannes Reichelt 2nd
- Barricaded man dies after 4-hour standoff with deputies
- 5 Kosovo suspects charged with Turkish consulate attack
- Aid group: 13 migrants suffocate in Libya shipping container
- Snowplows readied as snowfall likely on Hehuanshan on Friday
- Woman says billboard's message slams gender equality
- The Latest: Evancho wants to 'enlighten' Trump on policies
- Afghanistan may seek sanctions on suspected terror networks
- Henryetta abolishes decades-old dance ban
- Merkel: False rape claim shows need for fake news wariness
- Jackie Evancho wants to meet Trump on transgender rights
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Weekly claims for US unemployment benefits rise to 244,000 but still at low level
- Woman's sassy obit warns people to wait to claim her stuff
- Pope buys quake-zone produce to help farmers, donates food
- Judge: Mentally ill murder suspect can be forcibly medicated
- Defending overall ski champion Lara Gut has knee surgery
- Germany: Islamist detained for planning to kill police
- Barclay named Scotland rugby captain to play Wales
- Soccer weekend: What to watch in Europe's main competitions
- Philly mayor says $5.7M soda tax haul doubles projections
- Claims for US jobless benefits tick up, level still healthy
- Leipzig snaps up promising goalkeeper Koehn from Stuttgart
- Report: US consulate translator detained in Turkey
- Supreme Court won't hear Ohio man's Amish hair-cutting case
- Max Mara's modest looks an easy match for hijab
- Saints defy talent drain to make Wembley final a reality
- Hungary: Opposition blamed for decision to scrap Olympic bid
- 95-year-old WWII vet gets Bronze Star, other overdue medals
- Nick Cannon welcomes baby boy Golden 'Sagon' Cannon
- $3.3M settlement for family of black teen killed by officer
- Oprah Winfrey to speak at upstate NY college commencement
- Syrian immigrant mayor's NJ town won't be sanctuary city
- Hamilton thrilled with feel of new Mercedes F1 car
- Egypt denies reports about giving Sinai to Palestinians
- BC-US--AP Entertainment Advisory-All Formats Oscar Coverage, US
- Danish government ally convicted of defamation
- Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to security scandal
- Florence's Duomo encourages digital graffiti as deterrent
- The Latest: Last protesters say they're committed to staying
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Court sends ex-IMF chief to prison in credit card scandal
- Terrible record belies Hamburg's chances at Bayern Munich
- Glencore net up, outlook better as commodity price revive
- Albania police in efforts to prevent cannabis planting
- Mom's boyfriend waives hearing in teen death, dismemberment
- Best and Sexton return to Ireland rugby team
- New Haiti leader nominates physician to be prime minister
- When test-driving a new car, take the technology for a spin
- How to buy a home when you haven't sold yours yet
- Lawyer in prep-school sex-assault case: Defense wasn't ideal
- Alan Colmes, liberal voice on Fox, dead at 66
- Brazil to play friendly against Australia in Melbourne
- Surfer 'paradise' in Puerto Rico at stake in hotel fight
- The Latest: Conway thanks conservatives for election help
- US stocks start mixed as energy companies bounce back
- Brazil's sexy Carnival puts Pentecostal mayor in tight spot
- US average 30-year mortgage rate edges up to 4.16 percent
- AP Oscar predictions: What will win, what should win
- Arkansas Supreme Court strikes city's LGBT protections
- Sevilla turns focus to another key game _ the Betis derby
- Israel reinstates life term of Hamas prisoner freed in swap
- Catching up with 'Hurt Bae' and her viral breakup fame
- US envoy to UN meets with slain Israeli soldier's parents
- Advocates urge judge to keep injunction on Yellowstone dam
- NASA's Jupiter-circling spacecraft stuck making long laps
- '24:Legacy' producers apologize for using Kenya attack video
- Zoo: Live video of giraffe giving birth was labeled explicit
- Authorities plan case update on teacher missing since 2005
- Oscars still lagging in female and minority representation
- Left-hander Peterson shoots 62, leads Joburg Open
- New Edition's Ronnie DeVoe announces wife expecting baby
- The Oscars are less white, but the industry hasn't changed
- Woman killed by flying debris as Storm Doris batters Britain
- Israeli court rejects plea bargain in ex-Chief Rabbi case
- Arctic 'doomsday' seed vault receives 50,000 new deposits
- New Yale Law dean stresses standing up for rule of law
- Over 1,000 migrants rescued in 48 hours from Mediterranean
- Review: A schmaltzy history lesson in 'Bitter Harvest'
- Jimmy Kimmel talks about Trump and other pre-Oscars concerns
- Fishermen at odds over impact of Trump executive order
- Trump meets with manufacturing CEOs
- Guards become first Sands casino workers with union contract
- Actor Shia LaBeouf ends streaming of anti-Trump installation
- Iraq hopes to reclaim heritage lost to Islamic State group
- Mnuchin says goal is to pass tax reform by August
- Payet has a chance to shine in France's biggest rivalry
- Connecticut boarding school faces 2 age discrimination suits
- Carnival kicks off in Germany; Trump costumes popular
- BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US
- The Latest: Hungary to erect second fence to deter migrants
- Dunford: Counter-IS plan will have global scope
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Norway's Falla wins world cross-country ski sprint gold
- Mexico arrests alleged member of Basque separatist ETA group
- Rihanna is named Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year
- Palestinian leader: Factions committed to Lebanon's security
- Bosnia appeals UN ruling that cleared Serbia of genocide
- Brazil police use tear gas to quell drug confrontation
- Fritz Koenig, sculptor whose art withstood 9/11 attack, dies
- TV network may help preserve Aretha Franklin's birth home
- Wozniacki back in Dubai Champs semifinals
- Austria pressing fraud charges against Airbus over fighters
- Villarreal meets pope before Europa League match
- Baked spaghetti squash that takes hassle out of cooking
- A look at the types of aid US provides Mexico
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Senator asks DeVos to clarify remarks about Ed Dept staff
- Off-duty officer's fight with teens sets off protests
- Oscars made strides, but Octavia Spencer wants more growth
- Police say 2 more Turkish servicemen seek asylum in Greece
- Police have DNA profile of killer of runner in Massachusetts
- 2 ex-Vatican bank execs convicted of minor offenses
- Justice Ginsburg praises media and the role of a free press
- Taco Bell pulling popular chicken-shelled chalupa
- Rooney says he's staying at Man United
- Dayton taps ex-Minnesota court chief for stadium agency
- Hillary Clinton to speak in father's Pennsylvania hometown
- Former House speaker predicts 'Obamacare' won't be repealed
- US Homeland Security Secretary Kelly vows 'no mass deportations,' no use of US military in immigration enforcement
- Long-term mortgage rates rise slightly this week
- Dubai's ruler orders reckless drivers to community service
- Lance Armstrong faces November trial in $100 million lawsuit
- BC-GLF--LPGA Thailand Scores
- VW exec arrested in US emissions scandal appears in court
- Tanaka prepares for Tuesday start with simulated game
- Robin Thicke's ex-wife accuses him of evidence tampering
- Texas Republican criticizes explicit signs at women's march
- Giffords urges lawmakers: 'Have some courage,' meet voters
- Rare baby bongo antelope makes debut at Los Angeles Zoo
- Trump vows to fight 'epidemic' of human trafficking
- Earnhardt's confidence sky high amid return for Daytona 500
- Matt Reeves steps in to direct 'The Batman'
- APNewsBreak: Beyonce out of Coachella; will perform in 2018
- AP NewsAlert
- Bills targeting transgender bathroom access are floundering
- Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble share early lead at Honda
- Alabama death penalty cases may soon rest solely with jury
- North Carolina: Power struggle intensifies with governor
- After papal meeting, Villarreal bows out of Europa League
- Smaller bite: Tax bills dip for most popular mutual funds
- English champion Leicester fires manager Ranieri
- Austria's health minister dies of cancer at age 53
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Yale professor's guide to resisting tyranny coming next week
- The Latest: Union backs off-duty officer in fight with teens
- St. Louis ordinance seeks to pre-empt Missouri abortion laws
- The Latest: Trump's address to cover defense, economy
- Man drives off highway after girlfriend killed herself there
- South Korean slugger Park looks to rebound after rough year
- Bills targeting transgender bathroom access are floundering
- Judge: Man accused in store poisoning competent for trial
- Coke says it supports WHO's sugar guidelines
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- French far-right presidential hopeful gives Trump gold star
- Extremists attack Niger military patrol, kill 15 soldiers
- Top seed Monfils and No. 2 Tsonga into Open 13 quarterfinals
- Boston Scientific and Hormel skid; Square and HP jump
- Sentencing of man in 1979 kidnapping of NYC boy is delayed
- Conservatives urged not to 'squander' Trump presidency
- EU doesn't want hard Irish border after Brexit
- Sessions: US to continue use of privately run prisons
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- NAFTA in Trump era is focus at US-Mexico trade forum
- A look at where it went wrong for Ranieri at Leicester
- Budenholzer says Ilyasova will be good fit for Hawks
- IAAF clears 3 more Russians to compete at world indoors
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Guatemala threatens to block abortions aboard ship
- IAAF lets 3 Russians compete as neutrals despite doping ban
- US factory CEOs to Trump: Jobs exist; skills don't
- US women's national team will travel to Norway in June
- Nordstrom reports better-than-expected quarterly profit
- Study: Global warming is shrinking river vital to 40M people
- Sam Querrey, Donald Young reach Delray Beach quarterfinals
- Owner of company in fatal trench collapse pleads not guilty
- BC-US--Index, US
- Trio of military men gain growing influence with Trump
- Business Highlights
- AP Source: Suns send Tucker to Toronto, get Scott from Hawks
- Key dates for transgender rights in the US
- 2024: A tale of two cities and an uncertain Olympic future
- MLB players union head says 2020 Olympics difficult
- Hospitalized asylum seeker returned to detention center
- A look at the legal path ahead for the Trump travel ban
- Kansas man charged with murder in bar shooting
- Birthday boy Gianluigi Donnarumma loving life at AC Milan
- Out of power, Democrats hope to harness Trump resisters
- Man charged with killing Georgia teacher missing since 2005
- Gap meets 4Q profit forecasts, helped by Old Navy
- Solar farms banned after complaints in North Carolina county
- Pew: Hispanics before Trump inauguration split on issues
- White House expects Justice crackdown on legalized marijuana
- The big names stay in place on NBA trade-deadline day
- Oprah Winfrey slated to address graduates at 2 colleges
- Stampede! Drone causes 1,500 elk to charge in Wyoming snow
- Novak Djokovic will return in Acapulco
- $9.5 million in penalties in deadly 2012 oil platform blast
- Residents return after flooding to access damage in San Jose
- No criminal wrongdoing found after Wyoming horse left behind
- Mom who decapitated baby gets 15 years to life in prison
- Google-bred company accuses Uber of self-driving car theft
- For Venezuelan skier, Finnish slopes prove mighty challenge
- Timberwolves stand pat at the deadline, Rubio going nowhere
- Residents trapped in Libya Tripoli amid militia fighting
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Electricity back on at Maracana after some late bills paid
- Govt: 746 people subjected to travel ban on Jan. 28-29
- California senator removed after criticizing late lawmaker
- Puerto Rico's federal control board appoints general counsel
- 6N: Sexton's return boosts Ireland for France's visit
- 6N: Moriarty keeping Faletau from Wales start vs Scotland
- Six Nations Glance
- Philippine officials say an opposition senator and leading critic of the president has been arrested on drug charges
- Texas Rangers scout in Curacao dies after long illness
- No. 4 Carreno Busta reaches quarterfinals at Rio Open
- Police say the half brother of North Korea's leader who was killed in a Malaysian airport had nerve agent on his face
- California police, feds in immigration probe spat
- Oklahoma authorities: Officer kills man outside a city hall
- Lawmakers hear from passenger at train crash hearing
- Chase Elliott grabs 1st Cup win in Daytona qualifier
- Cabrera investigated for causing injuries to ex-partner
- Leading critic of Philippine leader arrested on drug charges
- Mavs turn eye to future by getting Noel, waiving Williams
- Woman who drove with man body on windshield gets 25 to life
- Charles Oakley attends Knicks-Cavaliers game in Cleveland
- Taiwan jobless rate drops to lowest in 19 months
- Le passage de la mer aux Pescadores
- Cold and wet weather expected during 228 holiday
- Caitlyn Jenner calls Trump transgender decision 'a disaster'
- The Latest: Feds deny deceiving police in California raid
- ATP World Tour Rio Open Results
- White House adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia reports
- Diplomatic tension threatens North Korea vs Malaysia match
- Israel denies work visa to Human Rights Watch official
- Williams helps Houston crush New Orleans 129-99
- Casspi breaks thumb in Pelicans debut, out about 4 weeks
- ECHL's Alaska Aces shutting down at end of season
- China's Recon buys $100M majority stake in Millennium Films
- Malaysian police say airport where Kim Jong Nam killed with nerve agent will be decontaminated, 11 days after attack
- Top 25 Capsules
- Police: 2 officers, 1 suspect wounded in DC shooting
- Malaysian police say one suspect in VX poisoning of Kim Jong Nam was sickened, vomited after attack
- Today in History
- Peru's president set to talk tough to Trump during US visit
- Israeli prime minister meets Australian opposition leader
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Cuba a year from getting new, non-Castro president
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Asian stocks fall amid Trump trade policy fears, strong yen
- Islanders beat Canadiens, Rangers edge Maple Leafs
- Older refugee students seek seats at mainstream high schools
- Irving, James lead Cavaliers past Knicks, 119-104
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Advance Auto Parts Clash Results
- 'Hipster Cop,' in fashion spotlight during Occupy, retires
- Taoyuan Airport MRT Line seals deal with four e-ticket providers
- Israeli prime minister meets Australian opposition leader
- Vote expected on hotly contested New Jersey pipeline project
- Protesters cleared from Dakota Access oil pipeline camp
- US changes rules of engagement for Mosul fight in Iraq
- Myanmar factory workers release Chinese captives
- Egyptians bear down under worst inflation in a decade
- 5 injured in Ohio group home stabbing attack
- Australians doubt Trump's commitment to its traditional ally
- 1st test: Starc gets 2 wickets; India 70-3 in reply to 260
- BC-GLF--Honda Classic Scores
- ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Taiwan’s Penghu archipelago to promote yachting
- Feds deny duping California police into immigration raid
- Landowners say EPA botched cleanup, now they want a shot
- Officials: Iraqi forces have secured half of Mosul airport
- UK Conservatives take long-held Labour Party seat
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei and the Spa achieve top ratings in the 2017 Forbes Five Star awards
- India police arrest cheap mobile maker on fraud charges
- Photo of the Day: Sea of Sunflowers in Taipei
- Jihadi launchpad Tunisia hesitates taking extremists back
- Egypt officials: Christian killed in Sinai, sixth in a month
- Far-right candidate sees a France sans kippas, headscarves
- Pakistani official: Gas leakage caused explosion in Lahore
- Trump puts moderate GOP governors in awkward spot
- Royal Bank of Scotland's 4th-quarter loss jumped 62 percent
- The View from Taichung: PRC: We will assimilate you
- Women's Top 25 Capsules
- As president, Trump juggles loyalties on LGBT issues
- French centrist candidate Macron: I'm not a bubble
- Plea in wife's staircase death lets man maintain innocence
- Supreme Court could decide transgender case. Or not.
- Taipei mayor slams Danhai light rail project
- Fans in Japan rush to get Murakami book with esoteric title
- Indonesian authorities shutter minority Ahmadiyah mosque
- Russia's ambassador to UN laid to rest in Moscow
- Wang, Liu win ice dancing gold medal at Asian Winter Games
- South Africa urges restraint amid anti-foreigner protests
- Vulnerable Dems lay low as town hall angst rages
- Poll puts Germany's SPD slightly ahead of Merkel's party
- Turkish news agency says 35 Syrian opposition fighters, civilians killed in car bombing near Syrian town taken from IS
- Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 disappearance
- Mazu festival kicks off in Taichung
- New Taipei City’S Only Five-Star & Tallest Restaurant “Asia 49”
- US envoys try to lower Mexico tensions as Trump amps them up
- White House adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia reports
- Nigerian kidnappers demand $200,000 for German hostages
- Questions and answers about upcoming travel ban order
- Car bombing near Syria town captured from IS kills 35 people
- Officials in legal pot state vow to fight federal crackdown
- Officials: Iraqi forces enter first western Mosul neighborhood, fully retake the city's airport from Islamic State group
- From joke to president: Trump returns to conservative confab
- Chiefs beat Highlanders in Super Rugby's NZ season opener
- Shooting of 2 Indians in US bar sends shock waves in India
- Poll: GOP should keep money for Medicaid expansion
- Olympic super-G champion Veith ends season for knee surgery
- Not black and white: Fees that threaten march unite Selma
- French presidency: Green candidate bows out, joins Socialist
- Banned chemical weapon VX is potent killer that lingers
- The Latest: Iraqi troops enter first west Mosul neighborhood
- China names new officials to key economic posts
- Turkish diplomats seek asylum in Germany after failed coup
- Cab driver who tried to help Islamic State faces sentence
- Latin festival to spice up Taipei Feb. 27
- NXP to invest NT$250M in Asia product quality test center in Kaohsiung by 2019
- Indonesia hopes for billions from Saudi king's visit
- Taiwan gender wage gap narrows: statistics
- Ferrari presents new F1 car to challenge Mercedes
- Witnesses say deadly Kansas shooting was racially motivated
- Senegal arrests 2 suspected extremists over 2016 attack
- Korean tourists' take on Taiwanese taxis and Kim Jong Nam
- Round 2 at LPGA Thailand washed out
- Banned chemical weapon VX is potent killer that lingers
- Kenya cleared for direct flights to the US after a decade
- Greece's Tsipras paints positive picture of future reforms
- Japan starts weekend early to improve work-life balance
- Rae gets laughs, King draws tears at Essence pre-Oscar gala
- AP Explains: What chemical weapons does N. Korea possess
- Small plane crashes in central Pakistan killing 2
- Norway, Germany give $394 million to help African region
- Leading critic of Philippine leader arrested on drug charges
- Japanese cult also used VX; survivor recounts how it felt
- England limit changes to 4 for Italy in Six Nations
- Messi aims to add to successful scoring run against Atletico
- Player power strikes again as Ranieri unseated at Leicester
- Myanmar nationalist monks protest Thai crackdown on sect
- Car bomb kills 2 soldiers, wounds 3 others in Afghanistan
- U.S. ski team, including overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin, pulls out of combined race because of dangerous conditions
- Council of Europe: social rights shield not used enough
- UN rights office slams Israeli soldier's 'lenient' sentence
- Tyson Fury's cousin set for shot at world heavyweight title
- US ski team pulls out of combined race after crashes
- Yemen officials: 8 soldiers killed in suicide car bombing
- Taiwan deports suspected ISIS member to Indonesia
- Turkey's news agency says the death toll from a car bomb near a Syrian town just taken from IS has increased to 60
- Bostjan Kline earns 1st World Cup win in men's downhill
- CORRECTS: Turkish prime minister says 2 Turkish soldiers killed in a new IS suicide attack near Syrian town of al Bab
- McLaren goes back to its roots to launch new era in F1
- Doubts grow over stock market's Trump-inspired surge
- Libyan military authorities impose ban on travelers under 45
- Prague kicks off repairs of its iconic 19th century carousel
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- The Latest: Syria bombing killed 60; 2 Turkish troops die
- Man charged in death of 4-year-old who shot himself
- Gamer dies while attempting 24-hour stream for charity
- Russia says no more athletes approved for European indoors
- Fire sweeps through New Jersey hotel, leaves 2 injured
- Slovenia boosts rights of same-sex couples
- Iraqi prime minister says Iraq's air force has carried out first airstrikes on IS targets inside Syria
- Germany's Rydzek wins world title in Nordic combined
- First Czech sentenced for attempt to join Islamic State
- The Latest: Malaysian atomic agency: Chemicals not our job
- Date set for memorial dedication for fatal nightclub fire
- France : Le Pen refuses police questioning in jobs probe
- Germany slams Russian plan for Reichstag replica to attack
- Nigerian president's long absence empowers energetic deputy
- Estonia marks independence day with military parade
- Charles Barkley drops curse word on 'Inside the NBA'
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Romania police question 28 Iraqi migrants without documents
- Manchester United to face Rostov in last 16 of Europa League
- Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of Justice statue
- Ex-inmates freed after 20 years sue detectives, prosecutors
- Democratic senators criticize Trump on Chinese trademarks
- The Latest: Kansas bar vows to help after deadly shooting
- Syria activists say 2nd car bomb has exploded near Syrian town captured from IS, killing at least 8
- Trump goes blames FBI for failing to stop media leaks
- Swedish politician: officials should have sex in lunchbreak
- Poulter facing pressure of a different variety
- Philippine president's war of words with arrested critic
- The Latest: Dakota Access pipeline could be operating soon
- China, France overtake US as top German trade partners
- Turkey shifting to open prisons over post-coup overcrowding
- Ellen, Wal-Mart give scholarships to school's senior class
- Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a federal issue
- Need a doctor in Naples? Try tennis court, not hospital
- Brazilian court requests Pele's son's arrest for trafficking
- Erdogan: Turkey can hold referendum on death penalty
- College: Feces swastika found in gender-neutral bathroom
- Budapest assembly to vote Wednesday on revoking Olympic bid
- Dozens of metal poles fall off truck, smash cars below
- UMass-Amherst's Old Chapel reopens after $21M renovation
- Dad banned from wrestling matches reaches deal with school
- Austrian court orders release of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash
- Website: A Jordanian F-16 jet crashed in Saudi Arabia
- Jameis Winston: Comments about girls were 'poor word choice'
- Judge rules that only one other accuser can testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania
- Tiger zoo to open next to Thailand's raided Tiger Temple
- The Latest: Regulators set to vote on New Jersey pipeline
- Graduate students vote to unionize at Yale University
- Rights group urges US to probe civilian deaths in Yemen raid
- Iranian director to send prominent proxies to Oscars
- Teen girl faces murder charge in father's shooting in Ohio
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex assault trial
- Sales of new US homes rose 3.7 percent in January in sign of housing market health
- Democrats tap former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear to deliver response to President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Dems tap former Kentucky governor to counter Trump speech
- US new-home sales rise in sign of housing market health
- Cambodia seeking $400 million to complete demining
- Top Brazilian adviser on leave, under pressure to resign
- US stocks slump as banks and technology companies fall
- Report: Latvian airport denies ordering hijab removed
- Wozniacki into Dubai final, waiting for Kerber or Svitolina
- Police find stolen Bruce Springsteen art in drug raid
- Florida sailor accused of deserting post after having baby
- Florida sailor accused of deserting post after having baby
- Official: Mexico rejected US plan on 3rd-country deportees
- Trump tower opens in Vancouver but the welcome isn't warm
- Italy vows to be ready in time to host G-7 in Sicily
- Cyprus leader: Peace talks will progress after Turkey vote
- Top EU official sees brighter financial future for Portugal
- Guyana probes allegations tied to Chinese embassy
- A look at assassination attempts involving chemicals
- Fire officials: Tampa, Florida, mosque fire was arson
- Bosnia: landslide forces home evacuations, road closure
- Tommy Chong on potential pot crackdown: Stay high
- Sharp vision: New glasses help the legally blind see
- Injured 76ers rookie Ben Simmons won't play this season
- Egypt more than doubles foreign visitors' visa costs
- The Latest: Key pretrial ruling a two-edged sword for Cosby
- The Latest: Trump says welfare reform is coming
- Reds INF Dilson Herrera hampered by shoulder inflammation
- Gigi Hadid draws crowds to Tommy Hilfiger space in Milan
- IOC suggests more changes needed in Olympic host bidding
- Baby born premature dies after mother shot dead in Chicago
- State Department news briefings to resume week of March 6
- UN report indicates Iran is honoring its end of nuke deal
- Madrid's Varane likely to miss Napoli game because of injury
- Christina El Moussa opens up about divorce from HGTV co-star
- Rights groups: Slovakia discriminates against Roma kids
- Report: German spy agency targets foreign reporters' phones
- J.C. Penney to shut 130-plus stores, offer early retirements
- Czech zoo welcomes baby Indian rhinoceros
- Back at Wembley, Mourinho bids for 4th League Cup title
- How stars spend a month getting ready for Oscars' red carpet
- Explosives demolish Cleveland power plant in middle of night
- IS stashed treasures in trenches, smashed walls to shock
- Novelist enters plea in wife's death, gets scolding
- Civil liberties lawyers: Trump travel ban list incomplete
- Florida Supreme Court overturns abortion limit at clinic
- Little Big Town's momentum grows with Ryman residency
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Vote on UN Syria sanctions could come soon; Russia vows veto
- Former 1920s 'incubator baby' Lucille Conlin Horn dies at 96
- Ranieri says his 'dream died' after being fired by Leicester
- Vermont man gets 6 months for shooting horse with arrow
- The Latest: NAACP makes first move in North Carolina boycott
- Police: Man posing as Uber driver sexually assaulted teen
- 19 killed in explosive crash in northwestern Peru
- Hawks suspend Schroder for a game for late return to team
- Mexican town's residents kill 3 men accused of car theft
- Release sought for immigrant who asked for protection order
- Waring ahead at Joburg Open as play suspended by bad light
- Blues agree on $19.25 million, 5-year deal with Berglund
- Przemek Karnowski steadying presence for top-ranked Gonzaga
- Recalls this week: Toddler swings, toys, chain saws
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Brazil's Carnival kicks off with parades and street parties
- Temperature records fall as Northeast gets a taste of spring
- Paris mayor fires back at Trump for insulting her city
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Agency publishes timetable for Mexico border wall
- Court closes Robin Thicke restraining order trial to public
- GOP governors outline health care plan, Medicaid changes
- French financial prosecutor opens full judicial inquiry into conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon
- NASA weighing risk of adding crew to megarocket's 1st flight
- US rig count increases 3 this week to 754; Texas up 8
- Government wants appeal of travel ban put on hold
- Dems invite immigrants to Trump's speech to protest policies
- Too few flushes get legislative candidate thrown off ballot
- French open full fake jobs inquiry into candidate Fillon
- VW makes $5.4 billion profit in 2016, limits executive pay
- Ryan Palmer takes early lead at Honda Classic with 65
- Richie recovering from procedure, postpones tour with Carey
- NYC mayor meets with campaign corruption probe investigators
- New York man sentenced to prison for threats to presidents
- US to seek extradition of Guatemalan ex-Vice-President Roxana Baldetti, ex-interior minister on drug trafficking charges
- The Washington Post's new motto predates Trump's election
- Ukrainian lawmaker visits rebel east, urges prisoner release
- White House bars major news outlets from media gaggle
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Draft GOP health care bill revamps Obama's health care law
- Puerto Rico governor meets with top US officials amid crisis
- 1 killed as bandits raid livestock in drought-plagued Kenya
- Sock beats Johnson to set up Delray semifinal against Young
- US to seek extradition of ex-Guatemalan vice president
- Six Nations mismatch as Italy heads to title-chasing England
- Venezuela, Libya again lose UN vote rights over dues debts
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Texas man faces deportation after years of protected status
- APNewsBreak: Therapy, husband lead musher back to Iditarod
- Brazilian judge grants goalkeeper right to remain at liberty
- NASCAR seeks boost to steep decline with strong Daytona 500
- AP Explains: Why does Democratic Party chair race matter?
- The Latest: 1 of 2 wounded officers released from hospital
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Dance scenes in movies can be tricky, but sometimes magical
- WBC champ Wilder returns against unbeaten Washington
- Mexican sex trafficker sentenced to 15 years in US prison
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise and JC Penney fall; CoreCivic up
- 2nd-seeded Thiem reaches semifinals of clay-court Rio Open
- Homeland Security intelligence report disputes threat posed by citizens of 7 nations in Trump travel ban
- DHS intel report disputes threat posed by travel ban nations
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- Bremen beats Wolfsburg to leave Bundesliga relegation zone
- 2nd man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old in Chicago
- Officials: Tipster gets $10,000 for location of fugitives
- The Latest: Selma organizers say they're going forward
- Comey faces pressure as White House fights Russia reports
- Pence to address politically potent Republican Jewish group
- Efforts to stop anonymous sources clash with 1st Amendment
- Pentagon: Out with 'ISIL,' in with 'ISIS'
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Ohio man facing terrorism charges takes trial over plea deal
- Substitute Le Bihan scored twice as Nice downs Montpellier
- Man pleads guilty to interfering with commercial flight crew
- Defending champion Kyrgios into semifinals in Marseille
- Arkansas executions can proceed, but state still lacks drugs
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Kansas man accused in bomb plot feared social collapse
- Real Sociedad moves closer to Champions League spot in Spain
- Former judge reprimanded for sexual tryst with defendant
- Coroner: Inmate autopsy showed no sign of physical trauma
- Business Highlights
- Carlos Villanueva agrees to deal with Hanwha in South Korea
- Storm-lashed California roads, dams could cost $1B to fix
- Owner of popular pizza chain sentenced in tax fraud case
- Clooney, in Paris, jokes about Trump's Paris comments
- Indonesia president lands in Sydney on first Australia visit
- Protesters again greet McConnell appearance at home
- Judge won't throw out Bergdahl case over Trump comments
- Snow volleyball hopes to stake claim in Winter Olympics
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- The Latest: Border Patrol wants probe of woman's detention
- Clooney uses Cesar award to warn about hate in age of Trump
- Search for murder suspect, 6-year-old daughter ends in crash
- Ellis names roster for next month's SheBelieves Cup
- Judge sentences high school football player in assault case
- Man pleads guilty in killing of priest at Phoenix church
- The Latest: Vote on UN Syria sanctions sought next week
- AP Analysis: Will China be North Korea's Trump card?
- GPS device-maker Garmin reeling after workers gunned down
- Foreign film Oscar nominees decry 'climate of fascism' in US
- Meryl Streep added as Academy Awards presenter
- Guatemala orders expulsion of abortion ship, crew
- Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox call for unity at UTA rally
- Ex-sheriff with Alzheimer's faces trial on corruption counts
- US bars Syrian behind nominated film from attending Oscars
- Cardinals sign Cuban league MVP to minor league contract
- US advances in qualifying for Under-20 World Cup
- Rare floraison des bambous Siam à Taiwan
- US bars Syrian behind nominated film from attending Oscars
- Haiti gov't creates commission to probe prison conditions
- Obama returns to Broadway to see Arthur Miller's 'The Price'
- BC-US--Story Duplication,ADVISORY, US
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-NextEra Energy Resources 250 Results
- NBA Capsules
- Alvarez stops Bute to become WBC light heavy challenger
- Today in History
- AP Explains: Who competes and how Carnival parades judged
- South Africa 272-7, batting 1st in 3rd ODI vs. New Zealand
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Column: Leicester's fall doesn't tarnish an improbable title
- NHL Capsules
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Fire at Taipei hotel forces mass evacuation
- Muhammad Ali's son detained at airport: 'Are you Muslim?'
- Super Rugby: Defending champions score early, often at Tokyo
- I-Mei Foods crowned Taiwan’s top green power buyer in Jan-Feb
- Yang takes 1 shot lead after second round at LPGA Thailand
- Rea wins World Superbike opener at Phillip Island
- Malaysia awaits lab tests after nerve agent used in airport
- 1st Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard
- Malaysia awaits lab tests after nerve agent used in airport
- Australia set India 441-run target to win first test
- Friend: Livestreaming gamer 'in rough shape' before death
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Conservative North Carolina laws spur NAACP call for boycott
- Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; bar to reopen
- Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to tone down ties to late Taiwan president
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe marks 93rd birthday in opposition area
- Palestinians: 3 dead in Gaza-Egypt smuggling tunnel
- GPS device-maker Garmin reeling after Kansas worker killed
- At town halls, GOP caught between Trump, angry voters
- As party rebuilds, Democrats seek a new DNC leader
- Pence: Administration backs Israel abroad, business at home
- Legend, Miranda, Bareilles make Oscar rehearsals musical
- AP Exclusive: Analysts downplay threat from 7 nations in ban
- Democrats inviting immigrants to Trump's speech to Congress
- Trump condemns anonymous sources as staff demands anonymity
- White House says chief of staff not wrong to talk to FBI
- Comey in middle of political fray over Trump and Russians
- Afghan official: IS militants kill 11 in mosque ambush
- GOP proposal aims to end insurance mandate in 'Obamacare'
- South Africa beats New Zealand by 159 runs in 3rd ODI
- New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard
- Homs provincial governor: Multiple explosions strike a security building in Syrian city of Homs, killing more than 20
- Explosions target security building quarters in Syrian city
- North Korea wins first medal at Asian Winter Games
- Indonesia says Indonesian suspect in death of Kim Jong Un's half brother was paid $90 for what she believed was a prank
- The Latest: Indonesia: Suspect was paid $90 to attack Kim
- Germany's Merkel: keep working on 2-state Mideast solution
- Document unearthed shows double-dealing of Chiang behind 228 Incident
- Taiwanese designer makes LVMH shortlist
- Inside the fight against IS sleeper cells in liberated Mosul
- Iraqi forces facing stiff resistance in western Mosul
- AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
- Myanmar police blame grudge, not army, for lawyer's murder
- Faster cars set for track in Barcelona ahead of new season
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Czech Republic midfielder Dockal off to Chinese Super League
- Iranian director sends video to message to US rally
- Cold snap kills 22 in Taiwan in two days
- Protesters mark Philippine revolt by condemning killings
- Turkish PM launches 'yes' campaign over Erdogan powers
- Azerbaijan soldiers killed in Karabakh fighting
- Bjoergen wins record 15th world cross-country ski title
- Romania: thousands attend pro-government rally
- Merkel formally nominated for German election run
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Malaysian police to sweep the airport terminal where Kim Jong Nam was killed to check for possible toxic chemical.
- Stuhec wins super-G to close in on Shiffrin as Vonn crashes
- Jansrud wins men's downhill to close in on title
- Pope quietly trims sanctions for sex abusers seeking mercy
- Survivors denounce Vatican handling of Peru abuse case
- The Latest: Opposition leader backs US tack on IS, Iran
- The Latest: Victim says alleged shooter asked about visas
- Rugby stars Ali Williams, James O'Connor arrested in Paris
- Israel military fire tear gas to disperse Lebanese protest
- The Latest: Victim says alleged shooter asked about visas
- Bottega Veneta exudes 1940s Hollywood glamour in Milan
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- In poor Black Belt region, both fears and prayers over Trump
- South Korean skater Choi wins gold at Asian Winter Games
- Warren Buffett says don't waste money on investment fees
- Buffett's firm says 4Q profit up 15 percent on investments
- Kurdish journalist killed covering Iraq's battle for Mosul
- Loelling becomes youngest female world champion in skeleton
- The Latest: Dems, rebuilding after Trump, aim for new leader
- Eggert, Benecken win final luge World Cup of the season
- Notable workers' rights cases heard by Neil Gorsuch
- Maine's smelts, sought by ice fishermen, have strong winter
- World Snowshoe Championships are Saturday in Saranac Lake
- Lake created by landslide floods in Bosnia, closes highway
- Syrian who worked on nominated film can't attend Oscars
- Joburg Open reduced to 54 holes with course waterlogged
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Syria opposition on same tack as US on terrorism, Iran
- France charges 2nd person tied to National Front in probe
- Albanian police sue opposition leader, say he urged violence
- Mortensen-Terdiman get 3rd in final World Cup luge standings
- In Trump's first speech to Congress, will decorum hold?
- Celebrities launch pot brands as California legalizes drug
- Survey: Fraud-free elections, free speech, key to democracy
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- 'Moonlight,' 'American Honey' to vie at Spirit Awards
- Suspect in woman's death in US had been deported in 2013
- Scotland beats Wales 29-13 in Six Nations
- Officials: Off-duty Jamaican police sergeant killed at party
- GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for Russia probe
- Van Avermaet wins Het Nieuwsblad
- How to capture a runaway NY bull? Bring in the cowboys
- Pre-existing conditions complicate health care replacement
- Group urges UK envoy to raise human rights issues in Egypt
- Scotland sinks Wales 29-13 in Six Nations
- New York Times to broadcast 'truth' ad during Academy Awards
- Germany: Man hits 3 pedestrians and flees, is shot by police
- Bayern routs Hamburg 8-0 with Lewandowski hat trick
- Tsonga beats Kyrgios to reach Open 13 final in Marseille
- Missing reports prompt review of Texas police shootings law
- Lochner on course for 1st world championship in 4-man bob
- BC-SOC--German Results
- Colombian bar pays homage to soccer players killed in crash
- Minnesota Somali group: Rejecting federal grant was right
- Fabregas helps Chelsea go 11 points clear with goal, assist
- BC-GLF--LPGA Thailand Scores
- BC-GLF--Joburg Open Leaderboard
- Men's World Cup Downhill Results
- Sevilla rises to top of La Liga with comeback at Betis
- Leicester in relegation zone after results go against champs
- Song and dance, protest and politics to mingle at Oscars
- Vegas gets e-sports arena in effort to attract millennials
- WADA: Hard to secure bans for many Russians in doping cases
- Five facts about Sunday's 89th Annual Academy Awards
- Former clubs torment Moyes as Everton beats Sunderland 2-0
- Emergency repairs to begin at Cabildo, Presbytere
- West Brom sends Bournemouth sliding toward relegation zone
- Mexico seizes properties sold by ex-governor
- Crystal Palace out of drop zone after beating Middlesbrough
- Large sewage spill in Tijuana, Mexico, flows north of border
- Michael Keane concedes penalty, levels for Burnley at Hull
- Suarez carries Mexican banner into NASCAR's top series
- Thorny skate will not be added to endangered species list
- Syria envoy to Geneva talks demands opposition groups denounce attacks in Homs, says it a test of their commitment
- Monaco returns to winning ways in French league
- Ireland beats France 19-9 in Six Nations
- 'Hilary's America,' 'Batman v Superman' top Razzies
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Sexton's boot again helps Irish down France 19-9 in Dublin
- Final cleanup begins at Dakota Access pipeline protest camp
- The Latest: Syria envoy demands opposition condemn attacks
- Democratic National Committee fails to choose new leader on first ballot; voting continues
- Fargo police plan cultural training after sweat lodge arrest
- Atalanta can aim for Champs League after beating Napoli 2-0
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Svitolina wins Dubai and will debut in top 10
- Ayew recovers draw for West Ham at Watford in EPL
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Democrats elect former Obama Labor Secretary Tom Perez as national party chairman
- Sydney FC return to winning ways in A-League
- Lindsey Vonn pulls out of Sunday's World Cup race
- New Cuban outfielder could see Cards' MLB roster this year
- A cadre of casually-clad stars come through Oscar rehearsals
- Jennifer Garner stresses early education with US governors
- Montana House backs effort to boycott anti-Israel firms
- French leader visits Disneyland Paris for its 25th year
- Women's World Cup Super-G Results
- Deadly insurgent attack in Homs weighs on UN-led Syria talks
- Thiem nearly flawless in reaching Rio Open final on clay
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Resort, tour company warn customers after data breach
- Jack Sock beats Donald Young to reach Delray Beach final
- O'Shea: Italy needs support to make it strong in Six Nations
- Democrats, GOP spar over Medicaid reform at govs' meeting
- Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner this spring
- Leicester team on defensive breaking silence on Ranieri exit
- Fowler builds 4-shot lead at Honda
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Ward Chamberlin Jr., public broadcasting pioneer, dies at 95
- BC-GLF--Honda Classic Scores
- Foreign language directors gather once more before Oscars
- ATP World Tour Rio Open Results
- Fox News' Swedish 'security advisor' has heads scratching
- Reed grabs Xfinity Series win in wreck-fest at Daytona
- Fast and furious: Man cons salesman out of $150K Maserati
- Academy revokes '13 Hours' sound mixer's Oscar nomination
- Transgender boy wins controversial girls state title
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- NASCAR XFINITY-PowerShares QQQ 300 Results
- Jonathan Quick returns to Kings after 59-game injury absence
- Police: Car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans; 12 hurt
- New Orleans police chief says one person in custody after vehicle plows into parade crowd; terrorism not suspected
- Heavy rain advisory issued for northern Taiwan
- Yang leads by 5 strokes into final round of LPGA Thailand
- The Latest: Suspect in custody in New Orleans parade crash
- Le plus bon endroit à offrir à Bitan – le sentier Hemei
- Indonesia, Australia agree to closer naval cooperation
- Hurd KOs Harrison in 9th for IBC junior middleweight title
- Trump spending an evening away from the White House
- Bickell skates in 1st minor-league game since MS diagnosis
- Police: Car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans; 28 hurt
- Bettman upholds 10-game suspension of Ducks' Vermette
- Israeli premier calls 1st visit to Australia 'wonderful'
- Duped into killing Kim? 2 suspects say it looked like prank
- Wilson Kipsang leads Kenyan sweep at Tokyo Marathon
- Taiwan specialist removed from China's top advisory body
- NBA: Wade scores 20 over Cavaliers missing LeBron James
- NHL: Crosby scores league-leading 34th goal in Penguins win
- Today in History
- Paraguayan rebel group releases kidnapped Mennonite man
- Why N. Korea may have used VX to kill leader's half brother
- Skateboarder speeding down curvy highway raises eyebrows
- Far from Carnival street fests, glitzy Rio Ball for elite
- Regulator: China needs to rein in risky stock behavior
- Rea scores second victory in 1st World Superbikes round
- US college basketball: Gonzaga loses 1st game of season
- Trump administration blocks changes on coal mining royalties
- Key developments in Kim's assassination investigation
- Taiwanese actor wants to leave his Indonesian caregiver NT$2 million inheritance
- Hugh Jackman to visit Taiwan to promote movie 'Logan'
- Iran begins navy drill off Strait of Hormuz as US newly wary
- DWI suspected in crash that hurt 28 at New Orleans parade
- Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by border agents
- Copy this: Vatican stakes out rights to Pope Francis' image
- Uno wins gold medal in figure skating at Asian Winter Games
- Top Indian diplomat to visit Washington for talks
- Neighbor: Bar attack suspect a 'drunken mess,' not political
- Pentagon seeks to expand fight against extremists in Somalia
- Liberal activists, new DNC chief face a Trump-era reckoning
- Duped into killing Kim? 2 suspects say it looked like prank
- First annual Indian Spring Carnival makes a splash in New Taipei
- Authorities step up tour bus inspections during holiday weekend
- 14 years a slave － migrant workers held by human trafficker
- EU lawmakers, in unusual move, pull the plug on racist talk
- Iraq: Police Commandos recapture new neighborhood in Mosul
- Swedes puzzle over Fox News' Swedish 'security advisor'
- Taiwan’s TTV to broadcast live 2017 Oscars red carpet and presentation at 8 a.m. Monday
- Malaysia's health minister says North Korean leader's half brother died within 15-20 minutes of being poisoned
- Protests erupt after Kyrgyzstan arrests opposition leader
- Greek island of Naxos celebrates Carnival with Torch Parade
- Malaysia: Kim Jong Nam died within 20 minutes of poisoning
- Egypt puts off raising entry visa price for visitors
- Russian opposition figure freed; says he was tortured
- The Latest: Malaysia: Poison killed Kim within 20 minutes
- Letter-writing former Iran president pens dispatch to Trump
- Number of green power purchasers in Taiwan increases significantly in last three years
- Philippine offensive continues amid threat to behead German
- Saudi king begins multi-nation tour of Asia
- 16 killed, 50 injured as truck overturns in northeast India
- Stuhec leads combined World Cup race after super-G
- Martins Dukurs wins his 5th skeleton world championship
- Taliban leader encourages people to plant trees
- Thousands protest in Belarus against law targeting jobless
- BC-US--Fox News-Swedish Commentator,ADVISORY, US
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Russians march to remember slain opposition leader Nemtsov
- New LG phone influenced by Samsung's Note 7 troubles
- Norway wins women's team cross-country sprint at worlds
- Egyptian Christians fearing terror flee Sinai for 4th day
- Egypt says near meeting Russia's airport security demands
- Jansrud wins men's super-G title as Fill takes race win
- New York, North Carolina: When should teen be tried as adult
- Syrian warplanes pound rebel-held area in central city
- Fire at large Swedish refugee center injures at least 15
- Sharp vision: New glasses help the legally blind see
- If GOP overhauls taxes, what popular tax breaks are at risk?
- Germany: Heidelberg car suspect held on suspicion of murder
- Congress returns, with health care, Supreme Court on agenda
- Murray recalls shingles struggle after Australian Open exit
- Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to fuller prisons
- Poll: Israelis believe Gaza policies hurting security
- Farah says linking him with 'drug misuse' claims upsetting
- Israel to Amazon: Stop selling Holocaust-denying literature
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Geisenberger leads German sweep for record 38th luge WCup
- Improved technology saves maple syrup producers time, energy
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi eulogizes slain legal adviser
- Save or splurge? Making the most of your tax refund
- Report warns of state money fallout from health law repeal
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Nigerian security agents free 2 German archaeologists who were kidnapped in northern Nigeria, says governor.
- Pacquiao, Khan announce they will fight on April 23
- Nigerian governor says 2 kidnapped Germans are freed
- Jason Day withdraws from World Golf Championship in Mexico
- 'American Watercolor' showcases masterpieces of movement
- Protesters try to stop backers of French far-right candidate
- Kane scores hat trick as Tottenham thrashes Stoke 4-0
- Koch leads fight to deregulate African-style braiding
- Indianapolis airport considers updating 9-year-old terminal
- School event near Chicago sparks civil rights, race debate
- Haas unveils new car for its 2nd season in F1
- Tsonga wins all-French final at Open 13
- The Latest: Suspect in parade crash that injured 28 ID'd
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Francis becomes 1st pope to visit an Anglican church in Rome
- Father of dead Navy SEAL refused to meet Trump at ceremony
- Almost 100 arrests after Hertha Berlin, Frankfurt fans clash
- Darren Fichardt wins weather-affected Joburg Open
- Family representative says Bill Paxton, who played an astronaut in "Apollo 13," has died from surgery complications
- Donnarumma marks 18th birthday by helping AC Milan win 1-0
- Mavs sign Ben Bentil to fill spot following roster shuffle
- Kane scores 1st-half hat trick as Spurs thrash Stoke 4-0
- Lasrs Stindl sets 'Gladbach on way to 2-0 win at Ingolstadt
- Family representative: 'Titanic' actor Bill Paxton has died
- High levels of manganese found on Chicago's far South Side
- England beats Italy 36-15 in Six Nations
- Friedrich, Lochner both declared world champs in 4-man bob
- Six Nations Results
- England solves Italian puzzle, wins 36-15 in Six Nations
- England rugby winning streak
- The Latest: UN Syria envoy meets with opposition reps
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Pope says he's studying possible trip to South Sudan
- Aide: Trump not elected to spend time with reporters, celebs
- Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' scares up big $30.5 million debut
- Floods cause landslides, water cuts in Chile
- White House dodging questions of Sessions' role in FBI probe
- 9 drown as boat capsizes in India
- Barcelona top for now as Messi scores winner vs Atletico
- Fighting breaks out in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
- Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with GOP lawmaker
- Masks and snowy streets herald pre-spring rite in Latvia
- Reaction to the death of actor Bill Paxton
- Casualties mount as Iraqi troops advance in IS-held Mosul
- Aquarium of Niagara expanding to protect threatened penguins
- Arkansas State University revises Mexican campus contract
- Rings in stomach could be key to telling lobsters' ages
- Samsung delays its new phone, and showcases tablets instead
- Cooperative mergers shrink Wisconsin dairy farmers' options
- Midwest, Wyoming lawmakers target wolf protections again
- Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations
- Brazil's Carnival revelers channel anger against president
- Manchester United wins League Cup by beating Southampton 3-2 in final
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic's double wins League Cup for Man United
- Former NHL enforcer suspended as youth coach following brawl
- Depay scores twice as Lyon beats Metz 2-0 in French league
- Will 'La La' have another day of sun at Sunday's Oscars?
- Music concert to benefit Sandy Hook victim's foundation
- Just not rugby: Italy's tactics anger England in Six Nations
- Czech man released from Sudan prison during minister's trip
- Wrong statements by lawmaker on solar energy stir backlash
- US gas price rises 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.33 a gallon
- BC-SOC--German Results
- Palestinians celebrate Bethlehem singer crowned Arab Idol
- Israel demands UN fire Gaza staffer with alleged Hamas ties
- Downturn in farm economy complicating new Farm Bill efforts
- Biopic about Turkey's president screened at birthday gala
- Russian world ice fishing champion, Ukraine team winner
- English League Cup Champions
- Joseph Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" on TV, has died
- Son says Joseph Wapner, unlikely TV star, dead at 97
- Romanians form EU flag during 27th night of protests
- Struggling Wolfsburg fires Valerien Ismael as coach
- Injured Milos Raonic withdraws, Sock wins Delray Beach Open
- Italy's Pisa plans to test appeal of towering Ferris wheel
- Sheriff: Gunman killed after firing at Florida pipeline site
- Milan Fashion: Stella Jean explores Cold War nostalgia
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Wales rugby player Elli Norkett dies at age 20
- WWII Navy officer who helped rescue Kennedy dies at age 97
- Israeli hospitals demand funds to continue treating Syrians
- After cup win, Mourinho hopes Ibrahimovic stays at United
- 6 bull riders, 2 companions reported kidnapped in Mexico
- Thiem wins Rio Open on clay for 8th ATP singles title
- Russian teams score 20 own goals in unusual bandy game
- Storm chasers honor "Twister" star with GPS tribute
- Pourquoi Mesona chinensis est une bonne offrande à Tudigong?
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- The Latest: Stars begin arriving on the Oscars' red carpet
- Panionios strikes in 1st minute to beat Olympiakos 1-0
- Fowler finally makes it easy in Honda Classic victory
- Earnhardt returns from concussion, feels fine after crash
- Kurt Busch steals a monster of a win in Daytona 500
- Nicklaus says Woods' status is puzzling
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Daytona 500 Results
- LSE says regulators likely to block Deutsche Boerse merger
- Doctor-to-doctor donation: Kidney saves sick colleague
- Trump's choice to be Navy secretary withdraws
- Rugby stars Williams and O'Connor released from jail
- At last, Stewart finds his way to Daytona 500 victory lane
- Porto wins at Boavista to stay close to leader Benfica
- Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert kick off the Oscars carpet
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Daytona 500 Results
- AP Source: Wild acquire Hanzal in trade with Coyotes
- WORLD SPORTS at 0045 GMT
- Boscov's chairman remembered as energetic businessman
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- The Latest: Trump welcomes governors to the White House
- Japan emperor's Vietnam visit a sign of improved ties
- BC-GLF--Honda Classic Scores
- ATP World Tour Rio Open Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Mahershala Ali wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'Moonlight'
- Utah gets third straight over Washington
- Trump toasts nation's governors ahead of health care talks
- Atkinson, Wennberg lift Jackets over Rangers
- 1st senior Chinese official visits Washington in Trump era
- Partial list of winners for 89th Academy Awards
- Oscars starts off with light Trump references
- S Korea's acting leader rejects to extend probe into scandal
- 'Moonlight' star Ali celebrates Oscar win, baby daughter
- Border Patrol pursuit ends in crash; 9 hurt, 1 critically
- Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart arrive Taipei
- Leonard scores 25, leads Spurs to 119-98 rout of Lakers
- 'O.J.' doc director dedicates Oscar to Brown, Goldman
- Emotional Hamilton back at Palace as Pistons retire No. 32
- Viola Davis wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Fences'
- Carnival float crashes in Rio, injuring at least 8 people
- Former NASA mathematician, 98, gets her moment at Oscars
- Iran's "The Salesman" has won the Academy Award for best foreign language film
- Wild acquire center Martin Hanzal in trade with Coyotes
- Iran's Farhadi, absent at Oscars, pleads for empathy in win
- Viola Davis wins supporting actress Oscar for 'Fences'
- US officials not yet authorized to screen Pacific refugees
- Sound engineer snaps 0 for 20 skid at Oscars with 1st statue
- AP sources: White House to propose boosting defense spending
- Socially relevant 'Zootopia' wins Oscar for best animation
- Detained Philippine senator asks court to nullify arrest
- Asian markets lower as investors look to Trump speech
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Hollywood tour group gets surprise side trip to Oscar show
- Oscar winners share statement from DP denied entry to US
- Asia economies hold trade pact talks after Trump dumps TPP
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Atkinson, Wennberg lift Jackets over Rangers
- Casey Affleck wins best actor Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea'
- Emma Stone wins best actress Oscar for 'La La Land'
- Indonesian police shoot suspected militant after standoff
- Today in History
- Australian leader blames predecessor for popularity decline
- Fallen Argentine troops' relatives wait for identification
- Man wounded in Kansas bar shooting speaks at vigil
- Counterfeiters, hackers cost US up to $600 billion a year
- 'La La Land' wins best picture Oscar
- 'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
- Cosby to ask judge for outside jury for criminal trial
- The Oscars red carpet led by Ruth Negga and Emma Stone
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Take two: 'Moonlight' wins best picture at Academy Awards
- Atkinson, Wennberg lead Blue Jackets to 5-2 win over Rangers
- List of winners for the 89th Academy Awards
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- AP Exclusive: Ex-congregants reveal years of ungodly abuse
- AP Exclusive: Ex-congregants reveal years of ungodly abuse
- AP INVESTIGATION: Ex-congregants say church leaders regularly beat adults, kids and babies - all in the name of the Lord
- Emma Stone wins best-actress Oscar for 'La La Land'
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Takata guilty plea expected in cover-up of air bag troubles
- Review: What happened? Oscar host Fallon was unflappable
- Utah gets third straight over Washington
- Asian markets lower as investors look to Trump speech
- Man wounded in Kansas bar shooting speaks at vigil
- Fowler joins friends in winning and extends youth movement
- Here's what happened onstage during the Oscars' mistake
- S Korea's acting leader rejects to extend probe into scandal
- Foreign minister welcomes Iran Oscar for best foreign film
- Oops, our bad: 'Moonlight' really won in major mess-up
- Bomb targets bus in Bahrain, wounding 5 police officers
- Survey uncovers why Taiwanese employees resign
- AP sources: White House to propose boosting defense spending
- A snafu for the ages tops Oscar's notable moments
- French Left candidates fail to unite before election
- New anti-IS strategy may mean deeper US involvement in Syria
- Taiwan’s Hsieh wins Hungarian Ladies Open doubles title
- Weekend Sports in Brief
- Gorsuch rulings in some notable employee's rights cases
- Sessions tough talk, policies could increase prison totals
- Report warns of gaps if federal health care dollars are cut
- Health care, Supreme Court on agenda as Congress returns
- Trump toasts nation's governors ahead of health care talks
- 'Moonlight' wins best picture at botched Academy Awards
- AP: VA data show low rate of discipline for drug loss, theft
- Seoul says North Korea executes 5 senior security officials
- Billionaire heads toward confirmation as Commerce secretary
- Egypt's Christians flee terror in north Sinai security void
- Products removed from shelves after tofu factory found holding migrant workers
- Trump's speech could be marked by disruption or decorum
- Mardi Gras crash suspect's alcohol level nearly triple limit
- Pakistani capital on high alert after a series of attacks
- Oscar-winning Syrian rescue group says prize is inspiration
- China arrests 800 in crackdown on underground banking
- Afghan President: Taliban shadow governor killed in Kunduz
- EU member states back visa liberalization for Georgia
- Malaysian officials run into N. Korean's diplomatic immunity
- EU boosts North Korea sanctions in line with UN
- Oscars best picture gaffe dominates after-party chatter
- Moscow workers demolish opposition leader's memorial
- China Motor to cooperate with Tainan to promote electric scooters
- Iraqi Commander: Troops push further into western Mosul
- Cambodian official urges emulating Trump's position on press
- Oscars flap eclipses 'Moonlight' win, but civility reigns
- 7 dead as gunmen shoot at Sri Lanka prison bus
- Palestinian president urges protection of two-state solution
- Abu Sayyaf extremists in the Philippines release video of beheading of German hostage
- California dam's outflow to be stopped to clear debris
- Philippine militants release video of German's beheading
- Drought, hunger push Somalis to flee amid fears of famine
- Police officer: Not clear if ransom was paid for Germans
- Poland's populist govt brings hope to struggling rural areas
- Barry Jenkins: 'Moonlight' has drawn inspiration from Taiwanese movie 'Three Times'
- Kurdish rebels attack freight train in Turkey; no casualties
- Money being raised to restore vandalized Jewish cemetery
- Seoul: 4 N. Korean spies involved in Kim killing in Malaysia
- EU extends arms embargo, some sanctions against Belarus
- Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can't find job
- French Institute in Athens targeted in arson attack
- Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza after rocket attack
- Jets pound northwest Syria as Geneva talks continue
- Goal-line technology may have ended PSV's Dutch title hopes
- Drone crashes through window of 27th-floor NYC apartment
- Buffett's bite of Apple even bigger than was thought
- Wolfsburg hires Andries Jonker to save it from relegation
- 7-foot-7 'Game of Thrones' actor Neil Fingleton dies at 36
- Fire sweeps through Mogadishu's main market killing 2 people
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- The Latest: Buffett says airlines fly high after bad century
- Bankruptcy fraud sentencing for 'Dance Moms' star now May 8
- Prosecutors probe possible 'junta' within Turkey's military
- Bottas debuts, McLaren and Red Bull struggle in F1 testing
- Hungary building 2nd border fence to stop migrants
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Gerald Kaufman, UK's longest-serving lawmaker, dies at 86
- Ibrahimovic will 'stop on top' but is coy on United future
- Malaysia says Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion in oil hub
- Adele gives thumbs up to Emma Stone, 'Moonlight'
- Deported woman's UK family launch campaign for her return
- 'Hero' coach: Don't forget 2012 Ohio school shooting tragedy
- US embassy condemns far-right march in Croatia with US flag
- Taiwanese passengers: Drinking too much is most unwelcome in-flight behavior
- AP-NORC Poll: US teens disillusioned, divided by politics
- IS militants abduct 4 alleged informants in Egypt, killing 2
- How the AP-NORC poll of teenagers was conducted
- PwC's hard-won reputation under threat after Oscars mix-up
- Another Alabama inmate killed inside state prison
- US general discusses military aid on Lebanon visit
- Lamb Chops with Mint Herb Sauce is tasty St. Pat's dish
- UK investigating how 500,000 medical letters were misplaced
- US durable goods orders up 1.8 percent in January as aircraft demand surges; investment slips
- Russian opposition struggles 2 years after Nemtsov killing
- US durable goods orders jumped 1.8 percent in January
- United, after years of declining revenue, hits the thrusters
- German Die Welt journalist questioned by Turkish prosecutor
- Cops: Mom used girl's breath to start car with DUI device
- South Africa reports drop in rhinos killed by poachers
- Rio samba school ires farmers with pro-environment parade
- Police: Teen charged with capital murder of child found dead
- George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: "We all need answers"
- Germany sees "alarmingly high" number of anti-migrant crimes
- Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall closed on Feb. 28
- Kosovo imam accused of terror charges, tax evasion
- Driver who struck and killed toddler charged with DUI
- Russian athletes fight back against doping, state control
- Supreme Court upholds disclosure requirement for issue ads
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- 2 convicted of murder for deadly drag race in Germany
- Gaffe again: Oscars' 'In Memoriam' includes living producer
- Police: Drunken man hurls slurs at gay couple in Florida
- The Latest: Kansas bar attack survivor says he's 'grateful'
- Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in January
- Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, more to honor Merle Haggard
- UK's problem-plagued inquiry into child sex abuse begins
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- The dirty dozen: UN issues list of 12 most worrying bacteria
- The Latest: Trump tell governors he will make needed reforms
- Georgia deputy dies in fiery crash while on job
- Togo striker Kone saves opposing goalkeeper in Czech league
- Liz Weston: The emergency fund you can eat
- Macedonia opposition leader finds support to form government
- Supreme Court to hear appeal from Georgia death row inmate
- White House: President Donald Trump's upcoming budget to ask for $54B increase in defense budget
- US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil rises
- Provincial govt. gives green light to PSL final in Lahore
- Coetzee retained as Springboks coach despite big slump
- Flight attendant charged in fake bomb threat signs plea deal
- The Latest: Austria wants migrant holding camps in Africa
- Judge says police murder retrial on course for May 25 start
- Boston transit agency leads US in light rail derailments
- 6 Kentucky inmates treated at hospital
- Nazi's son returns art that his family looted in Poland
- The Latest: California dam's outflow slowed to clear debris
- Steve Harvey to Beatty: 'I can help you get through this!'
- 70 anniversaire de l’Incident 228: la réalité et les top secrets dévoilés
- Turkey: US-based cleric may be planning to escape to Canada
- Get Started: IRS warns firms, beware of phishing email scam
- White House: Trump budget will hike defense spending by $54B
- AP PHOTOS: Navy midshipmen lace up gloves, get in the ring
- BC-EU--Britain-Counterfeit Goods,ADVISORY, EU
- Latin carnival heats up winter day in Taipei
- Lauryn Hill delays makeup concert for show that started late
- Book Review: 'Shining City' by Tom Rosenstiel delivers
- UEFA fines Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas for crowd violence
- When will DC's famed cherry trees bloom? Find out Wednesday
- Nets waive veteran forward Luis Scola
- Fiery NC church leader could be mistaken for successful CEO
- Court may strike law barring sex offenders from social media
- 4 players could miss Match Play in detour to the Masters
- Illinois town in Trump territory backs detained immigrant
- Mario Goetze out indefinitely with 'metabolic disturbances'
- Howe has work cut out to halt Bournemouth slide
- 'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper suffers heart attack
- Trump calls for replacement of Obamacare
- Israeli police investigate after Palestinian shot mistakenly
- BC-US--Trump Speech,ADVISORY, US
- Insular Hasidic village seeks to expand, riling neighbors
- Ursula K. Le Guin, Ann Patchett voted into arts academy
- German minister rejects Austria's idea of mass migrant camps
- EU clears NKT purchase of ABB cable business
- Federer wins 1st match since winning Australian Open
- Jaime Wyatt: An authentic new voice lives to sing about it
- Pique and Ramos in spat as title race heats up in Spain
- NTSB investigates NY vintage plane crash that killed 2
- Embassy: US ambassador to Haiti retires
- House intelligence panel chairman warns against 'witch hunt' investigating Trump-Russia ties
- Dylann Roof's jurors worship at church where he massacred 9
- 2 more jailed in fatal beating, robbery of Somali cab driver
- Police find 3 dismembered bodies in southern Mexico
- Ready for a new arena in life? Rome's Colosseum seeks a boss
- The Latest: Opposition figure to meet with Russians on Syria
- House Intel chair: Trump-Russia ties can't become witch hunt
- The Latest: Police: Too soon to talk about new safety rules
- Albania to send infantry platoon to Iraq's anti-IS coalition
- 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indiana toddler
- Chatting robots and music: fun gadgets on show in Barcelona
- Milan designers announce a return to ready-to-wear elegance
- Azerbaijan loses 5 soldiers in Nagorno-Karabakh clash
- Jury selected in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial
- Music Review: Old 97s keep kickin' it past the graveyard
- Egypt's parliament expels lawmaker who had criticized it
- A peek at off-camera happenings at the Academy Awards
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Justices seem sympathetic to immigrant in deportation case
- Kyrgyz court orders opposition leader kept in custody
- AT&T-Time Warner deal may have easier path to approval
- Atletico defender Hernandez sentenced to community service
- Serial burglar guilty of costly raid at Simon Cowell's home
- Class rings from West Point grads melted for new rings
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Attorneys: Trump administration says it will drop federal government's opposition to strict Texas voter ID law
- Lawyer: German client held in Rome jail after wife vanishes
- Is that a joke? Oscar mix-up leads to funny memes, tweets
- Lawyer: White House to no longer contest Texas' voter ID law
- Car in which Tupac Shakur was shot is for sale for $1.5M
- Villarreal keeper to miss rest of season after knee injury
- Turkey says campaigning in Europe is democratic right
- Seoul cycle: Gregorius ready for long WBC flights
- Rising tensions loom as US, Asian powers discuss NKorea
- O'Brien: Ireland would not fall for Italy ploy like England
- 76ers: Embiid out indefinitely, Simmons has minor procedure
- Man accused of biting victim's face in anti-Muslim attack
- Former UK PM Major slams 'unrealistic' Brexit expectations
- Music Review: THEY. promised grunge'n'b, and they delivered
- Alonso's McLaren struggles on first day of F1 tests
- Austrian court convicts Chechen on terror-linked charges
- The Latest: Jewish centers, schools cope with bomb threats
- Mom of twin toddler boys killed in house fire pleads guilty
- UN: Attack helicopters halt Central African Republic rebels
- The Latest: Govs divided on health care after Trump meeting
- Israel to probe German submarine purchase
- Report: Interior law enforcement chief 'unprofessional'
- Telecom giant MTN lists 2016 losses from Nigeria fine, forex
- Officer tried for black man's death: I need public defender
- Palestinian envoy warns against moving US embassy in Israel
- Trump Tower climber pleads guilty, can't contact president
- Norwegian diplomat named to mediate Venezuela-Guyana dispute
- 2 receive prison for threats, slurs at black child's party
- Oscar envelopes explained: How presenters get winning names
- Group says Maryland woman detained in Gambia is coming home
- Dubai Championship Results
- Appeals court won't put Trump's travel ban case on hold
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, along with rifts
- Inauguration Day protests spur for study of police actions
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- In Pittsburgh, 'Fences' and August Wilson's Hill District
- Oscars get 32.9 million viewers, lowest rating since 2008
- Ground broken on new $1.6B terminal at Los Angeles airport
- Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor emails secret
- Lowry to have wrist surgery, hopes to return for playoffs
- Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, despite denial
- Takata pleads guilty to fraud in air bag scandal that has killed at least 16
- AP Source: Maple Leafs agree to acquire Boyle from Lightning
- The Latest: Takata pleads guilty to fraud in air bag case
- US Coast Guard unloads major drug haul in Puerto Rico
- Chilean homes without water, 3 dead, 19 missing in floods
- Oscars memorial leaves out Arquette's transgender sister
- Pittsburgh: Warhol, August Wilson and best cake in America
- Dow Jones industrial average reaches a 12th consecutive record high close
- Arnold Palmer memorabilia hits the road in March
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Sign spinners bust out handstands, head twirls at contest
- Trades hinging on playoff success are 'in vogue' in the NHL
- NHL trades based on playoff success are on the rise
- ELN rebels take responsibility for deadly Colombia blast
- Murder charge nixed against stepdad who is ruled incompetent
- The Latest: Stiff sentence sought for Dylann Roof's friend
- Key events in the Takata air bag recall
- Colombia pushes to stop China from executing drug smuggler
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- British political aide faces sentencing in US criminal case
- Sotheby's and Tegna climb while AES and Shutterstock slump
- Hassan looking into 14-year-old's extra screening at airport
- Stars acquire Greg Pateryn from Canadiens for Jordie Benn
- SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year
- Interest rates mixed at weekly US Treasury bill auction
- Arkansas governor sets execution dates for 8 inmates
- Leicester beats Liverpool in its first match post-Ranieri
- Study finds peculiar tie between warm climate, slow snowmelt
- Advocacy groups: Forget Oscars snafu, focus on 'Moonlight'
- The Latest: Police name dead suspect, officers in shootout
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- Authorities investigate killing of hippo at El Salvador zoo
- US judge dismisses suit linked to Mexico bribery allegations
- BC-US--Index, US
- UN welcomes Moroccan pullout from Western Sahara buffer area
- Federal appeals court rejects egg-labeling lawsuit
- Ali Jr. says airport detention made him feel "violated"
- Sheriff IDs gunman killed after firing at Florida pipeline
- Watchdog agency warns of costly student loan data errors
- Dancers dress as devil in popular Argentina carnival
- Business Highlights
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Man pleads guilty in scamming $5M from government
- Mexico ex-president Felipe Calderon donates pension
- Fiorentina, Torino draw 2-2 in Serie A
- Sessions: More violence around pot than 'one would think'
- Iranian baby with heart defect impacted by Trump doing well
- Ex-NHL player's role in youth team brawl under scrutiny
- UN condemns NKorea's provocative attempts to evade sanctions
- Hawaiian Airlines joins international climate change study
- Author, newspaper columnist Jay Cronley dies at 73
- New Mexico tribe puts up land for $160M medicinal greenhouse
- Box Office Top 20: 'Get Out' nets $33.4 million opening
- Vancouver police prepare for protests at new Trump tower
- ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results
- Report: Uber exec out after failing to disclose allegation
- Real Salt Lake signs Plata to multi-year deal
- 8 sentenced in nabbing of assistant district attorney's dad
- Senate confirms billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary
- Republicans block bid to force Trump to release tax returns
- Deron Williams signs with champion Cavaliers
- Oscar gaffe makes for a whodunit: is tweet the smoking gun?
- US beats Mexico 1-0 in 2nd round of U20 World Cup qualifying
- Renteria likes situation with White Sox
- The Latest: Interior nominee Zinke clears Senate hurdle
- Editor who pushed for justice in civil rights killings dies
- Los Angeles Lakers waive guard Jose Calderon
- On point: Guard Deron Williams signs with champion Cavaliers
- Quarantined Parise, Pominville out for Wild with mumps
- Judges sides with transgender students over bathroom access
- ADB says Asia needs to double infrastructure spending
- Miami's Liberty City neighborhood shares 'Moonlight' success
- Johnson beats Isner to advance to 2nd round in Acapulco
- Sens acquire forward Alex Burrows from Canucks for prospect
- The Latest: Accounting firm takes blame for Oscars flub
- Polynesian canoe crew finds way to remote Easter Island
- ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results
- Activist to address immigration, health after Trump speech
- Japanese emperor departs for visit to Vietnam and Thailand
- Durant leads Warriors over 76ers
- Rights group says Thai prisons fall short of world standards
- Lowry to have wrist surgery, hopes to return for playoffs
- British songwriter accuses U2 of stealing song
- Japanese favor Taiwan’s workplace environment
- China's coal consumption falls for 3rd year in a row
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- Granlund lifts Wild over Kings in OT
- BC-HKN--NHL Leaders
- Despite rising temperatures Tuesday, another cold front set to arrive Wednesday night
- Today in History
- Starbucks CEO says chain ready to enter Italy after 35 years
- Russia pledges to veto UN sanctions resolution on Syria
- Jimmy Kimmel shares insights on best picture Oscar gaffe
- Asia soccer organizers confirm new broadcast deal for China
- O'Reilly says he could have been clearer about Swedish guest
- NFL teams get jump start on franchise tags
- Bright like a diamond: Harvard honors Rihanna's philanthropy
- Canadiens rally to beat Devils in OT on Galchenyuk goal
- Prosecutors plan to indict Samsung's de facto chief on bribery, embezzlement linked to massive South Korean scandal
- Capitals acquire defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from Blues
- Growing problem: Pot lights give ham radio operators a buzz
- Australian accused of planning to help IS develop missiles
- Antonin Scalia's widow among Trump's joint address guests
- Early morning earthquake strikes off coast of Hualien
- Four detained after trying to dismantle Chiang Kai-shek statue
- Malaysia's attorney general says two women suspects in killing of North Korean will be charged in court on Wednesday
- Asia stocks advance ahead of Trump speech, China congress
- South Korean prosecutors to indict Samsung's de facto chief
- Durant leads Warriors over 76ers
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- UN defends refugee vetting as Trump mulls revised entry ban
- Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in N. Korean's death
- Judge to hear arguments on Dakota Access oil pipeline work
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Part of Rio Carnival float collapses, injuring 15
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- Pizza Hut's 228 promotion sparks public outcry
- Quarantined Parise, Pominville out for Wild with mumps
- Taiwan president attends mass to mark Lin family murder
- China's coal consumption falls for 3rd year in a row
- Bangladesh militants get death sentence for killing Japanese
- Afghan official: Policeman turns gun on colleagues, kills 11
- North Korea sends high-level delegation to Malaysia to seek return of body of leader's slain half brother
- The Latest: N. Korea sends diplomats to Malaysia to get body
- Taiwanese companies may seek majority stake in Toshiba’s memory business
- Wolverine spotted in Raohe Street Night Market
- NKorea official in Beijing after China's ban on coal imports
- Pakistan deploys extra police ahead of regional summit
- German police raid sites linked to radical mosque in Berlin
- Taiwanese man dies of H7N9
- IMF says Iran rebounds after nuclear deal, but danger looms
- BC-AP News Digest 3 am
- Egyptian police arrest 22 over riot in coastal city
- Indian hometown grieves for engineer killed in Kansas bar
- ADB says Asia needs to double infrastructure spending
- Sessions: More violence around pot than 'one would think'
- Israeli forces begin evacuating 9 settler homes in West Bank
- Partisan discord tainting probes of Russia, Trump, election
- Trump looks to refocus his presidency in address to Congress
- Trump takes on entrenched practice of Washington leaks
- Divided Republicans await guidance from Trump
- Malaysian partner in Trump Vancouver project unnerved by
- Thousands throng to New Orleans for Fat Tuesday celebrations
- Antonin Scalia's widow among Trump's joint address guests
- Japan's Emperor Akihito on first-ever visit to Vietnam
- Taiwan president promises to unearth the truth about 228 Incident
- Saudi Aramco inks $7 billion deal for Malaysian oil venture
- Activist to address immigration, health after Trump speech
- Philippines marshals troops in deadly anti-drug crackdown
- UN: 8,000 flee as Iraqi forces fight IS in western Mosul
- Oscar winning 'Moonlight' shines on Miami's Liberty City
- Tofu factory fined NT$1.2 million for illegally detaining migrant workers
- Paris: School chief injured as teens protest police violence
- Suspected jihadists attack northern Burkina Faso towns
- Something you should not miss in Taiwan--hiking Teapot Mountain
- Activists: Syrian pro-government forces near IS-held Palmyra
- Islamic State claims failed suicide attack in Algeria
- Trump ordering review of Obama rule protecting small streams
- Austrian intel investigates report of US-based Turk hacker
- Historically black colleges pushing for financial support
- Deported Singaporean says UK treated her 'like a terrorist'
- Fake fashion fuels vast illicit profits, sea of human misery
- Thai university riled by lecturers' criticism of government
- Philippine president apologizes to Germany over beheading
- Bailout talks restart in Greece as big repayment dates loom
- Sauber names Tatiana Calderon as development driver
- EU budget chief: could use part of oil tax to finance EU
- Farage calls for ouster of his party's only UK lawmaker
- Etna volcano erupts in fiery show of lava in eastern Sicily
- The Latest: Trump to order review of Obama rule on waterways
- Funeral to be held for Briton killed in South African attack
- Kellyanne Conway kneels on Oval Office couch, sparks debate
- Academy apologizes for Oscars best picture gaffe
- Iranian hard-line newspapers criticize Farhadi's Oscar win
- No $5 million African leadership award this year, group says
- Taco truck serves highway lunch for stranded Seattle drivers
- EU court rejects bid to nix tariffs on Chinese solar panels
- What's next for Samsung as executives face criminal charges?
- British Chambers of Commerce offers Brexit wish list
- Dr. Phil interview of face-biting suspect to be released
- UK judge says Tunisia police 'shambolic' during beach attack
- Target rattles Wall Street with weak quarter, outlook
- How would you change France? Voters in downbeat town respond
- 'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper 'better' after heart attack
- 5 things analysts and investors want to hear in Trump speech
- Jim Crow-era art removed from NY carousel becomes exhibit
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Taiwanese woman drowns in Pattaya swimming pool
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Juergen Klopp's concerns mount as Liverpool sputters
- Connecticut family whose dog was killed by cops gets $885K
- Hamilton fastest midway through Day 2 of F1 testing
- Palestinian government: No voting in May in Hamas-run Gaza
- Wawrinka's Dubai title defense ends in round 1
- Putin says Russia could close military base in Kyrgyzstan
- French candidates canvass for votes from despairing farmers
- Tour de France 2018 to start on the Passage du Gois
- The Latest: Ryan sees Trump as 'chairman,' not details guy
- Amnesty says Yemeni rebels recruit fighters as young as 15
- Clashes break out in Palestinian camp in Lebanon
- Police: Pennsylvania nurse recorded videos of naked patients
- Chinese troops rumble through Xinjiang city in new display
- Myanmar army: Charges of abusing Rohingya unsubstantiated
- Somalia's new leader declares drought national disaster
- Former FIFA official Valcke appeals 10-year soccer ban
- US economy grew at 1.9 percent rate in Q4, unchanged from initial estimate; consumer spending improved
- US economy grew at weak 1.9 percent rate in 4th quarter
- 911 dispatcher has disciplinary hearing in Tamir Rice case
- The Latest: Report: Eritreans suffer as EU closes ways there
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Poland's top politician builds momentum against Tusk in EU
- Relegation-wary Deportivo La Coruna hires coach Pepe Mel
- Boston Marathon bomber's friend's sentence upheld
- LAPD names officer who fired gun during struggle with teens
- The strange life, and sudden death, of a North Korean exile
- The Latest: Port city of Mobile celebrates Fat Tuesday
- 3 dead, 2 injured when plane crashes on California homes
- Man allegedly kills grandmother, 2 police in eastern Germany
- California man sentenced for assaulting girls in Philippines
- US home prices rise in December at fastest pace in a year
- Patrol: Ohio driver fled crash, died in culvert where he hid
- Pastor faces 60 years in prison for fleecing 2 parishioners
- Watchdog: Tunnels caught Israel off-guard in 2014 Gaza war
- Hulk, Oscar inspire Shanghai to rout Western Sydney in ACL
- Sessions says murder uptick threatens to progress on crime
- Woman gets 50 years for poisoning, burning 5-year-old son
- Cops: Man holding $30K in stolen jewelry overdoses in bank
- Tuareg rebels join Mali army in operation against extremists
- Latest: Witness: Plane nose-dived into California homes
- AC Milan announces shareholders' meeting ahead of sale
- Italy probes visa scandal at its consulate in Irbil, Iraq
- Stadio Olimpico could be home to Italian national team
- Man gets leg caught in bear trap in roadside ditch
- Soviet ice hockey great Vladimir Petrov dies at 69
- The Latest: Mardi Gras reveler: 'This year it's Pirates'
- Vandalism to Jewish cemetery spurs major volunteer effort
- Michael Phelps talks to Congress about athlete drug testing
- Colombia protests China's execution of 72-year-old drug mule
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- Flipping heck: Timer glitch mars trans-Atlantic pancake race
- The full statements from PwC and the academy on Oscars flub
- EU report: Rubber crumb fields pose very low risk
- Aid workers leave famine-hit South Sudan area for safety
- Pakistani court frees man sentenced to death for blasphemy
- EU indicates Swiss immigration compromise is acceptable
- 'Gossip Girl' star Penn Badgley gets married in New York
- Madrid officials fight bus carrying anti-transgender message
- What to watch for when Trump makes 1st address to Congress
- Australian woman apologizes over death of policeman on Bali
- US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil falls
- US consumer confidence rises to highest level since 2001
- Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross sworn in as Commerce secretary.
- Investing costs fall again: Fidelity, Schwab cut commissions
- Protests expected as Trump opens newest hotel in Vancouver
- Broker faces prison time over $131 million fraud scheme
- Benedict Cumberbatch to star in short Showtime series
- US banks' profits up 7.7 percent in Q4; lending grows
- Ask Brianna: Is it ever OK to splurge?
- After Pique rant, Zidane praises 'respectful' Madrid players
- Turkey arrests 3 suspected of training as IS suicide bombers
- Africa's flamboyant new player plots downfall of Hayatou
- Dominican Republic murder suspect is captured in New Jersey
- New help for that bane of middle-age: blurry close-up vision
- Comedy Central to laugh it up with a 3-day festival in June
- Chiefs sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to contract extension
- What to look for when you're booking a photo safari
- Netflix CEO: co-workers were affected by Trump travel ban
- Police: Colts' David Parry arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona
- US approves 3 types of genetically engineered potatoes
- European Parliament panel urges improved diesel oversight
- UK billionaire settles on pensions in retailer's collapse
- Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at impasse again
- Officials: Remains found in Fayette County are missing man's
- Nelly scolds Mike Piazza for dissing St. Louis restaurants
- Teen detained in northern France in suspected attack plot
- You can explore Dubai while changing planes
- Gunmen shoot and wound Argentine tourist in Brazil
- Blasts at Serbia ammunition depot; injuries, may be trapped
- Teenager who was visiting girl mistaken for burglar, killed
- 2 with ties to Pulse massacre are guests at Trump's address
- Russia and China veto a Western-backed UN resolution to impose sanctions on Syria for its chemical weapons attacks
- FX to follow 'Bette and Joan' with 'Feud: Charles and Diana'
- Police: 2 men shot in standoff with Cleveland SWAT team
- Alabama says execution was not botched
- O'Connor suspended by Toulon after cocaine arrest
- Worker dies in mine owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice
- Bush promotes new book, reflects on painting and the press
- Russian investigators search leading journalist's apartment
- Sect rules include no TV, movies or reading newspapers
- AP's global coverage of Ali's death wins story of the year
- Germany summons Turkish ambassador over journalist's arrest
- FIFA bans ex-executive Amos Adamu for 2 years
- French official: police sharpshooter accidentally opens fire at President Hollande's speech ; 2 slightly injured
- Trump's budget entails steep cuts for diplomacy, foreign aid
- French police officer accidentally fires at Hollande speech
- Signet tumbles after report of harrassment at subsidiary
- The Latest: Business groups support 'bathroom bill' repeal
- J.J. Abrams predicts Oscar nod for Star Wars' Mark Hamill
- Audi, Porsche are tops in Consumer Reports' annual rankings
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- UK wins injunction in bid to stop prison guard strike
- Azevedo reappointed head of World Trade Organization
- Mexican politician gives his name to dinosaur
- Jese Rodriguez returns to face Madrid after rough departure
- Lithuania convicts ex-air force captain of spying for Russia
- Iranian cycling team blocked from racing over 2 doping cases
- South Africa: Commonwealth Games a no-go unless costs cut
- Feet of Clay: Tennis in Latin America may flee the surface
- Utah Olympic Oval to host US short track speedskating trials
- Carolina trades Viktor Stalberg to Ottawa for draft pick
- The Latest: Man charged in killings also charged with rape
- Mardi Gras: 'One time of year people can act like fools'
- Marit Bjoergen wins 16th world cross-country ski gold
- NC Sheriff: Deputy on 911 call ambushed by heavily armed man
- World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz hospitalized after fight
- Former NFL official establishing military scholarships
- S. Carolina man charged in 7 killings also charged with rape
- Macedonians protest making Albanian nation's second language
- Agency delays plan for keeping Asian carp from Great Lakes
- 2 Houston officers shot, taken to hospitals for treatment
- Clown suits, slamming balls form of Brazil Carnival revelry
- WikiLeaks spokesman quietly steps out of the spotlight
- College basketball coach pleads guilty in transcript scandal
- Fabio Fognini advances to 2nd round in Brazil Open
- Series of arson fires US federal offices in Virgin Islands
- NYC plans big boost in homeless shelters, less use of hotels
- Leonard returns to announcing for Thurman-Garcia bout
- Frankfurt progress in German Cup, Dortmund game called off
- No fad: Niantic CEO insists Pokemon Go is still going strong
- Mexican Senate makes it easier to transfer foreign credits
- Florida deputy shot, but will survive; suspect killed
- 1 scoop or 2? Raw cookie dough is latest NYC food fad
- The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as hate crime
- Austria: Nigerian women forced into sex trade through voodoo
- The Latest: No immediate ruling on Dakota Access work
- Egypt arrests 9 Brotherhood leaders accused of revolt plot
- Papa John's testing $2.99 fee for "priority" orders
- Hungary's new fence to make life harder for migrants
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Bankers ask for help saving seniors from financial scammers
- Pilot of plane that crashed into building roof was ex-mayor
- Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas voter ID law?
- From prison to the Oscars: The story of 'Gary from Chicago'
- Beyond cat videos: YouTube will offer cable alternative
- From prison to the Oscars: The story of 'Gary from Chicago'
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Beatty urges academy president to clarify Oscar fiasco
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Gymnast Olga Korbut's gold medal from 1972 Games nets $66K
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Fox Business surges in ratings competition with CNBC
- Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 20-26
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- Democrats turn to immigrant to counter Trump
- Italy grants partial clemency to American ex-CIA agent convicted in 2003 abduction of Muslim cleric
- Italy grants partial clemency to ex-CIA agent in abduction
- The Latest: 2 Houston officers shot, area lockdown lifted
- Chicago cardinal takes stand on immigration enforcement
- Rory McIlroy tries to catch up with the rest of golf's stars
- Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group to sue
- Top intelligence nominee pledges to blunt political pressure
- PGA Championship to allow shorts in practice rounds
- Airports, legal volunteers prepare for new Trump travel ban
- Trump's budget plan has billions for border, cuts elsewhere
- How 'Moonlight' pulled off the Oscar upset of a lifetime
- McIlroy says a 'possibility' to see Woods at the Masters
- Mexican official: We'll take migrants rights issue to UN
- Colorectal cancer rare but rising among millennials, Gen X
- Real Sociedad concedes late equalizer in 2-2 draw with Eibar
- Nicaraguan woman thrown into fire during exorcism, dies
- UN panel says North Korea uses new ways to flout sanctions
- AP PHOTOS: Colorful Carnival in Haiti's storm-hit region
- Amazon cloud storage failure causes widespread disruption
- Los Angeles marks 20 years since bloody bank robbery
- Mumps the word: Players hope NHL can contain latest outbreak
- Saint Laurent designer gives bold, VIP-filled sophomore show
- LG to build $250M plant in Tennessee, creating 600 jobs
- Puerto Rico governor announces new measures to fight crisis
- Yankees' Tanaka goes 2 hitless innings in spring debut
- Business Highlights
- What's in your sandwich? Subway disputes study on chicken
- Mom found passed out with baby charged with child neglect
- Auto industry urges caution on Nebraska autonomous car bill
- Lawmaker says Trump should release taxes but sides with GOP
- Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals
- Michelle Obama surprises students on visit to DC high school
- IS using more suicide vehicles and armed drones in Mosul
- Alaska fishing town rejects inclusivity measure
- Illinois senator, veteran criticizes Trump military comments
- VA Secretary Shulkin: Expect boost to veterans spending
- Parents arrested after 2-year-old found wandering along road
- National Aquarium's oldest dolphin, Nani, dies at 44
- Napoli furious after controversial cup defeat at Juventus
- Trump says he's open to 'compromise' immigration bill
- House GOP rejects Dem effort for info on Trump-Russia probes
- Comcast buying out partners for full ownership of Japan park
- Wal-Mart upgrades app for pharmacy, money service customers
- Tibet women's soccer team denied US travel visas
- Official: Yemen raid yields data on al-Qaida explosives
- Police seeking intruders seen in 'Pawn Stars' figure's house
- Was president, an enemy of anonymous sources, one himself?
- South Africa wins toss, bats in 4th ODI vs. New Zealand
- L’exhibition Internationale des Orchidées de Taiwan le 4 mars
- Agent: Andrew Bogut has chosen the Cavaliers
- Case closed: Death of treasure hunter remains a mystery
- US Senate adopts resolution on crisis in Venezuela
- Warriors' Durant hyperextends left knee against Wizards
- The Latest: Trump to issue call for health care overhaul
- Fab February over for Cavaliers, who face tough March ahead
- Excerpts from President Donald Trump's speech to Congress
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump on 'massive' tax cut for middle class
- President Trump opens joint session of Congress address by condemning threats against Jewish centers, shooting in Kansas
- Djokovic returns with a victory
- Surveys show China factory activity picks up steam
- The Latest: $50,000 reward in Jewish cemetery vandalism
- Text of President Donald Trump's speech to Congress
- Australia avoids recession with growth in December quarter
- Trump: 'Immigration reform is possible' if focus is on better jobs, wages for Americans; national security; rule of law
- Vietnam slams Chinese fishing ban in South China Sea
- Two women accused of fatal nerve agent attack on the half brother of North Korea's leader have been charged with murder
- President Trump tells parties to cooperate to make child care accessible and affordable, and ensure paid family leave
- Taiwan mobile networks 11th fastest in the world
- Trump tells lawmakers to fund school choice for disadvantaged youth, including millions of Latinos, African Americans
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims credit for jobs that predate him
- Long-distance bus fare hikes take effect today
- "Ghost Tower" haunts Bangkok 20 years after financial crisis
- Dems stick with muted ways of exercising art of dissent
- The Latest: Ex-Mexican leader Fox jibs at Trump speech
- U.S. officials say new Trump immigration order will remove Iraq from list of countries affected by travel ban
- Officials: New Trump order drops Iraq from travel ban list
- Metropolitan Museum of Art director resigns
- In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's wife
- Lady Gaga to headline Coachella in place of Beyonce
- Finance Minister: Feb. exports data likely positive
- Speech viewers stunned by on-script, less fiery Trump
- Pakistani PM Sharif opens key regional economic summit
- Analysis: Trump pivot pleases GOP, but will it last?
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean
- Former AP correspondent Sam Summerlin dies at 89
- South Africa makes 279-8 in 4th ODI vs. New Zealand
- Asian markets mostly higher, watching Trump speech closely
- "Ghost Tower" haunts Bangkok 20 years after financial crisis
- Testimony set to begin in ex-NFL star's double murder trial
- Galchenyuk scores in OT as Canadiens beat Blue Jackets 1-0
- New York City's Waldorf Astoria closing for major makeover
- Michigan man to be sentenced in the slayings of 4 children
- AP Explains: Trump executive order on water protection
- Crowds greet Saudi king on rare visit to Indonesia
- Warriors lose Durant to injury and game to Wizards
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Patriot missiles stationed on Taiwan east coast
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Aluminum residue exceeds safety levels at three water purification plants
- Another Chinese transfer window shuts, to the relief of some
- Airports, legal volunteers prepare for new Trump travel ban
- Tamils want Sri Lanka to fulfill promises to UN rights body
- Former addicts try to help drug users in Afghanistan
- The Latest: Trump complains, but US bike sales grow in India
- Photo of the Day: Hugh Jackman receives Taiwanese Wolverine glove puppet
- As soon as the check clears, Golden Knights ready to deal
- NFL prospects have been prepping for this big week
- Taoyuan Airport MRT to be officially open for operation on Thursday
- From LOL shirt to bulletproof vest, hit suspects go to court
- Japan actor in Scorsese's 'Silence' drawn to recurring theme
- Minister: China to cut 500,000 heavy industry jobs
- Key aid provider says it can't operate in rebel-held east
- Trump budget plan draws strong opposition _ from Republicans
- Canadian imprisoned in North Korea meets Swedish ambassador
- France: Fillon cancels campaign stop amid investigation
- Zinke heads toward confirmation as Interior secretary
- Dongsha Island in the South China Sea opens for eco tours
- Analysis: Trump pivot pleases GOP, but will it last?
- Latest-generation Chinese combat drone makes maiden flight
- Taiwan rolls out first phase of water rationing this year
- Trump speech may help settle GOP legislative disputes
- As Mardi Gras revelry ends with a party, Lent begins
- New Zealand beats South Africa by 7 wickets in 4th ODI
- Officials: New Trump travel man removes Iraq from list
- New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard
- Trump salutes widow of slain SEAL in emotional moment
- Top intel nominee pledges to resist political pressure
- Those with blurry close-up vision get some new help
- Questions and answers about upcoming travel ban order
- Democrats exercise the art of dissent in subtle ways
- Democrats in speech rebuttal say Trump will 'rip' away care
- Afghan official: 2 separate suicide bombings in Kabul
- Man confesses killing Cambodia activist but family doubts it
- Japan emperor to meet abandoned Vietnam families of soldiers
- Luxembourg fends off cyberattack on government sites
- Taiwan water park hit by deadly fire can reopen
- Iraq commander: Troops approach Mosul government complex
- German labor market remains strong with 5.9 pct jobless rate
- UN rights body told to end focus on Israel as US mulls exit
- PSL final tickets precious for fans
- Yuanta Life employees suspected of selling client info to con artists
- Uber CEO caught on video arguing about fares
- Predicted peak cherry blossom season dates to be announced
- White Sox's Abreu up next in Cuban ballplayer smuggling case
- Chance the Rapper added to Essence Festival
- Budapest assembly approves motion to withdraw 2024 Olympic bid
- Turtle Island reopens to tourists today
- North Korea says Kim Jong Nam VX poison claim absurd
- United Arab Emirates leader travels abroad on 'private' trip
- Budapest assembly passes motion to withdraw 2024 Olympic bid
- Dutch court finds energy firm liable for emotional suffering
- As South Sudan refugee flood continues, so do tales of abuse
- Israeli forces demolish 9 homes in West Bank settlement
- Nurses at Zimbabwe's state hospitals go on strike over pay
- Facebook beefs up suicide prevention focused on live video
- Ethiopian schools linked to Turkish cleric are sold
- Poland honors anti-communist fighters as founders of freedom
- Germany skeptical on boosting defense spending
- French presidential candidate Francois Fillon has received summons for fake jobs investigation to face charges
- Francois Fillon denies all allegations against him, says legal procedure was not followed
- Fillon calls investigation against him 'political assassination'
- French election: conservative candidate Fillon refuses to step down despite fake jobs investigation
- The Latest: France: Fillon refuses to withdraw from election
- Suspects charged with murder in airport nerve agent attack
- The Latest: Pence says Trump showed 'big heart' in speech
- Madrid officials impound bus with anti-transgender message
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Taiwanese Olympic medalist is confident of getting best results from Taipei Universiade
- Brace for the cold: low temperature warning for 18 cities and counties
- Record 3 million tweets sent on Trump's speech to Congress
- Golf unveils a modern set of rules to make it easier to play
- Hershey restructuring could cut 15 percent of workforce
- Ex-Syria government spokesman takes new stab at diplomacy
- Egypt's main state daily in a spat with parliament speaker
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Slovenia and Croatia clash over Teran red wine name
- With Rosberg watching, Bottas sets fastest time in testing
- At least 2 dead after tornadoes touch down in central US
- UN suspends services in volatile Palestinian camp in Lebanon
- Scolari-led Guangzhou held to 2-2 draw in South Korea
- Forensics squad at bloody house with missing French family
- At least 2 dead after tornadoes touch down in central US
- EU takes step closer to allowing Ukrainians visa-free entry
- NTSB removes wrecked plane from Long Island crash scene
- MIC: Taiwan's semiconductor industry to continue outperforming the global average in 2017
- UK government facing defeat on EU citizens' Brexit rights
- Tyrese Gibson reveals 'secret' Valentine's Day wedding
- Merkel challenger bashes Trump, Brexit at rally
- UN panel says evacuation of Syria's Aleppo was a war crime
- UN sees bird flu changes but calls risk of people spread low
- Maverick dancer Polunin seeks to be David Beckham of ballet
- AP Photos: East Europeans mark spring with good-luck charms
- Niskanen wins men's 15K cross-country ski world title
- Germany: detention of reporter straining ties with Turkey
- Macedonia: Journalists attacked during protest rally
- US consumer spending rose at sluggish pace in January, as inflation reached 4-year high
- US consumer spending up slightly, inflation at 4-year high
- Poland criticized for returning asylum-seekers to Belarus
- Top Muslim cleric lashes out against abortion, globalization
- Abuse survivor quits pope's panel over Vatican stonewall
- The Latest: 2nd death in Illinois blamed on severe storms
- EU's foreign policy chief begins tour of Western Balkans
- ECB official: Stimulus lowers incentive to cut deficits
- African governments urged to donate to fund for war victims
- French artist emerges after spending week inside a rock
- Boy dies after being left in SUV outside Florida day care
- Twitter adds more safety tools, will curb abusive accounts
- Review: Nintendo Switch is impressive, but needs more games
- Amnesty says Egypt has failed to protect Christians
- Thai court rejects migrants' appeals in killings of 2 Brits
- 3 students still hospitalized after Mardi Gras parade crash
- Twitter adds more safety tools, will curb abusive accounts
- 1 killed in Togo protests against fuel price hike
- Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks a run after Trump win
- UN chief warns of Burundi's leader seeking 4th term
- Defending champion Svitolina pulls out of Malaysian Open
- NHL trades begin after midnight on deadline day
- EU unveils new ideas to ensure unity as UK prepares to leave
- Ex-power player seeking probation in United bribe scheme
- Pies, pizza and potatoes: Real food takes a bow onstage
- Markets Right Now: Stocks rise sharply, Dow over 21,000
- Mold used by Fleming to make penicillin sells for $14,597
- Merkel visits Egypt, Tunisia to talk about migration
- US demand for trucks, SUVs helps February sales
- Hawk stuck in vehicle grille in Massachusetts is euthanized
- Cops: Wife killed husband after fight over burned casserole
- Appeals court decides again mass murderer Breivik'
- Sheriff: On-duty deputy dead in crash may have fallen asleep
- 7 Baltimore officers arrested on robbery, other charges
- Afghan health ministry spokesman raises death toll in Kabul twin Taliban suicide bombings and shootout to 16 killed
- US construction spending drops 1 percent in January, led by large cut in government projects
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US construction spending drops 1 percent in January
- Spanish trio scoop prestigious US architecture prize
- Israeli army: Palestinian shot dead after stabbing Israeli
- Wells Fargo cuts pay for CEO, other top executives
- IOC strips Ukrainian of 2008 Olympic medal for doping
- US factories grew last month at fastest pace since 2014
- The Latest: Capitals should be quiet on deadline day
- US stocks surge in early trading; Dow crosses 21,000 points
- 50 nations to meet over Trump ban on family planning funds
- Mr. T, Simone Biles among new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
- Hangry in the school caf: Sharing some food is off the table
- NTSB launches probe into plane crash that killed ex-mayor
- As North Koreans use phones, state finds new ways to censor
- Back at the track, retired Rosberg shows no signs of regret
- Lisbon court rules that ex-CIA agent to be freed in Portugal, avoids extradition to Italy for prison sentence
- Man accused of unwanted toe-sucking, foot massaging at mall
- Somaliland deports 2 aid workers for acts against Islam
- Ex-CIA agent freed in Portugal, avoids extradition to Italy
- Former ABC News employees urge strong stand against Trump
- The Latest: 1 juror dismissed in ex-NFL star's murder trial
- Senate confirms Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke to serve as Interior secretary in Trump administration
- NY archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pay sex abuse claims
- Pope marks Ash Wednesday with prayer and solemn procession
- TD Ameritrade cuts commission, adding to industry's fee war
- The Latest: Senate confirms Zinke as Interior secretary
- So presidential: Baldwin working on Trump satire
- As groceries move online, food makers adjust selling tactics
- Shoot melons, kill bugs: How businesses make creative videos
- New Exxon CEO says company will boost production
- Puerto Rico governor plan rejects austerity measures
- Confederate statue to be removed from outside courthouse
- Mayor: Photo showing border patrol in New Jersey in a hoax
- Austria: Man tries to enter courthouse with bag of roaches
- Police capture man accused of kidnapping Georgetown student
- Car parts maker says scam got tax info for 2,400 workers
- Seeing bias, NAACP seeks review in building collapse case
- 11 tortured bodies found in Veracruz, on Mexico's Gulf coast
- Rhode Island lawmakers congratulate Oscar-winner Viola Davis
- Toyota adds most fuel-efficient Prius
- Fact sheet: 2017 Toyota Prius Prime
- UN: Congo used excessive force against December protesters
- Afghan envoy appeals on Pakistan to reopen border crossings
- Colombian rebels take step toward surrendering weapons
- German Parliament goes offline but hacking not suspected
- Amare Stoudemire says he would avoid gay teammate
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- The Latest: Baltimore Gun Trace unit stole money, drugs
- Pepsi to lay off 80 to 100 workers, citing Philadelphia tax
- Murray beats Garcia-Lopez to reach quarterfinals in Dubai
- Michigan State toughens policy after sexual assault scandal
- Officials: Calif. faces $50B price tag for flood control
- AP Source: Panthers add Vanek on NHL trade deadline day
- Dutch right-wing populist Wilders returns to campaign trail
- Suspect in Mississippi, New Mexico crimes arrested in Kansas
- Oscar winner Affleck speaks about sexual harassment claims
- Macedonian president withholds mandate from opposition chief
- FIFA World Cup inspector appeals to CAS against 3-year ban
- The Latest: 47 years prison for father in slaying of 4 kids
- Illinois Senate faces tough votes on taxes, school funding
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe off to Singapore for medical checkup
- AP Exclusive: Taxes could flow with Dakota Access pipeline
- Shuster: $1 trillion infrastructure plan not all gov't money
- Judge enters plea for suspect in Orlando officer killing
- Looking for Oscar bump, 'Moonlight' heads back into theaters
- Heroin addict gets life for killing his friend's girlfriend
- Olympic champ skips WCup race in Turkey amid safety concerns
- US general: Russia inadvertently struck US-backed Syrians
- Anti-austerity protest in Athens near Greek bailout talks
- Argentine first-division team players robbed at gunpoint
- Classified US satellite launched from California
- The Latest: Sheriff says fugitive will return to Mississippi
- 50-year-old North Dakota power plant closes
- Tiny filaments, tubes proposed as Earth's earliest fossils
- Ex-CIA agent freed in Portugal after Italy drops extradition
- Argentina prosecutor launches probe into Macri over Avianca
- Fed survey finds economy growing at moderate pace
- Trump's office on immigrant crime is dramatic overhaul
- Virginia school board: Court should delay transgender case
- Dizzying patterns, deconstruction, celebs hit Paris runways
- Judge agrees to release widow of Orlando nightclub shooter until she's tried on charges of aiding attack that killed 49
- Mayor: 1 of 2 shot Houston officers to get out of hospital
- Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up to take 'loving space'
- Catholic chapel in New Jersey mall is closing after decades
- Lawsuit: Memphis police threatened, followed labor activists
- Abreu: Me comí página de pasaporte con información falsa
- Ohio man pleads guilty in bomb plot on New York prison guard
- McDonald's lays out plan it hopes can reverse drop in visits
- EU criticizes Russian law easing domestic violence penalties
- Man charged in arson at US gov't buildings in Virgin Islands
- The Latest: Orlando shooter's wife won't be freed for 2 days
- 'Gladbach beats Hamburg 2-1 to reach German Cup semifinals
- Deputy: Multiple people dead, injured in Oregon house fire
- 19 in Europe, US charged in international fraud schemes
- Cavs make room for Andrew Bogut by waiving Jordan McRae
- First step to help preserved organs survive the deep freeze
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Prosecutors: Sheriff's officer stole cocaine from department
- Will he or won't he? Trump's mixed method on immigration
- Stoss re-elected as Austrian Olympic Committee president
- Bank of Mexico drops 2017 growth forecast to 1.3-1.5 pct
- Young 'Moonlight' stars return from Oscars to middle school
- Best Buy shares fall on lagging sales, weak outlook
- PSG scores late goals to scrape into French Cup quarters
- Former Secretary of State Kerry joints Carnegie Endowment
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Film academy president says the two accountants responsible for the best picture mistake will not work the Oscars again
- Academy apologizes for in memoriam mistake
- IRS: Deadline near to get $1 billion unclaimed 2013 refunds
- Trump idea to expand health care competition faces hurdles
- AP Exclusive: Accountants in Oscar flub off the show
- Review: Future shows different sides of himself in 2 albums
- Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in Rhode Island
- Club shooter's wife to go free before trial on aiding attack
- Trump has made this pivot to discipline before
- Widow: Mural of Rodney Dangerfield is 'less-than-flattering'
- Barcelona routs Sporting 6-1, moves ahead of Real Madrid
- S&P lowers Oklahoma's bond rating amid revenue failure
- Trump budget hits Coast Guard ship, project of GOP senator
- Former Harvard law worker accused of stealing nearly $48,000
- Hawaii bill targeting commercial fishing industry in danger
- Stocks surge on Wall Street, sending Dow Jones industrials to their first close above 21,000 points
- Ethiopia says planned attack on giant dam project thwarted
- Yes, what you do or say in an Uber may be recorded
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Anniversary of Denmark eviction riots brings unrest, arrests
- Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says he will not be coaching the team next season
- Final Four to be broadcast in Spanish for 1st time
- Kennedy Center appoints first director of hip hop culture
- Mexican lawyer asks Trump to deport drug lord "El Chapo"
- Luis Enrique says he's leaving Barcelona at end of season
- Bruins F Miller won't be disciplined for hit on Burmistrov
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Why deporting undocumented immigrants could slow US economy
- Trump's foreign policy becoming increasingly risk averse
- Sharks hope addition of Hansen helps team make playoff push
- El Salvador reports sharp drop in homicides so far in 2017
- Column: Phelps speaks out on doping, but what took so long?
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Lincoln National, Lowe's and Weight Watchers jump
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Judge to consider $1 million settlement in US border killing
- Cycling investigation taking sheen off Britain's golden 2016
- The Latest: Greece searches for boat with up to 80 on board
- Sousa, Delbonis reach quarterfinals in Brazil Open
- A look at the Dow's 1,000-point milestones
- Harley-Davidson may differ with Trump on trade solution
- Fast learner: Trump gains skill in using trappings of office
- Gene therapy lets a French teen dodge sickle cell disease
- GOP congressman critiques female colleagues' attire
- Samba school Portela wins Rio Carnival parade after 33 years
- Aguero double leads Man City fightback in 5-1 win in FA Cup
- Review: RSVP 'no' to 'Table 19'
- The Latest: White Sox's Abreu to testify for 2nd day
- Snap IPO: Messaging app company seems to pass 1st major test
- Super Rugby: New Zealand sides in spotlight in Round 2
- Lazio beats Roma 2-0 in 1st leg of Italian Cup semifinal
- BC-US--Index, US
- Mayor says LA's historic Angels Flight returning to service
- Washington produces record harvest of wine grapes in 2016
- White House staff told to preserve Russia-related materials
- Snap, the company behind messaging app Snapchat, says it has priced stock offering at $17 a share, above expected range
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- Bill would make welfare of pets a factor in divorce cases
- UN urged to add 11 parties to list of child rights violators
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Argentina demands answers from Brazil after Falkland flights
- Virginia Tech student to be tried this fall in teen slaying
- Republicans in Pence's Indiana warn of health repeal fallout
- The Latest: Deputy: 4 dead, 3 injured in Oregon house fire
- The Latest: Protester names removed from Memphis police list
- About 85 migrants rescued from drifting boat south of Greece
- Police: Officer shot man pointing knife at him
- Top selling vehicles in the US in February
- Business Highlights
- Senate roll call vote on Interior secretary
- Before "Lion," the story behind an unlikely family reunion
- Penguins hold on to Fleury, bolster defense at deadline
- Yahoo punishes CEO in latest fallout from security breakdown
- Inmates ask Arkansas court to void order setting executions
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- IRS debe 1.000 millones de dólares en rembolsos de 2013
- Disappointing Stars sell at deadline, but keep faint hopes
- Ryan Zinke sworn in as interior secretary, giving him oversight of US public lands
- Golf is buzzing this week in Mexico, quiet in Miami
- Cuomo set for Israel visit in support of Jewish community
- Un gran Ribery lleva a Bayern Múnich a semifinales en Copa
- The Latest: Dems accuse Rauner of killing budget compromise
- Nielsen: Nearly 48 million watch Trump's address to nation
- Waratahs chief says no team input into Super Rugby future
- Harley-Davidson lobbyist warned against tariffs
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- US judge clears Arkansas police officers in backseat suicide
- Avs GM Joe Sakic on lack of major moves: 'I like my players'
- ICE detains 'Dreamer' after she urged Trump to protect her
- Icahn selling Trump Taj Mahal casino to Hard Rock
- Sam Querrey beats David Goffin in Acapulco
- Ex-Patriots cornerback headed to prison for Ponzi scheme
- MLS celebrates 22 teams in 22 years this season
- Lawyers sue Chinese authorities for not getting rid of smog
- Prosecutors urge judge to reject latest Polanski motion
- Chiefs: cash-strapped KC declines option on DT Poe
- Security Council to visit 4 countries affected by Boko Haram
- Joel Embiid's season over because of left knee problems
- Facebook's Oculus cuts price for Rift's VR headset by $100
- Georges St. Pierre books UFC comeback fight vs champ Bisping
- Le quinoa rouge de Taiwan précancereux après 10 semaines d’observations sur les souris
- Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale tunes up for spring debut
- Prosecutor: Indiana officers justified in fatal shooting
- Parolee charged with killing Whittier police officer
- US women's soccer team beats Germany 1-0 to open 2017
- The Latest: Hawaii bill on commercial fishing industry dies
- North Korea vows toughest response to South Korea-US drills
- Bolivia's president goes to Cuba for medical treatment
- Review: 'Logan' a satisfying end for Jackman's Wolverine
- Video shows pro-unification supporters bullying Taiwanese woman
- Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
- ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results
- Rights groups says Philippine police has falsifies evidence
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- Malaysia's state news agency says the country will scrap visa-free entry for North Koreans
- Kane's hat trick helps Blackhawks to 4-1 win over Penguins
- Model's battle with taxman leads to tax deductions for 5.39M workers
- Pacific island nations call for UN report on Papua abuses
- Malaysia's attorney general says North Korean man in custody in nerve agent investigation will be released and deported
- Thomas, Celtics overcome Cavs, James' triple-double
- The Latest: Malaysia says no evidence against N. Korean man
- Events and activities in Taiwan for March 3-9
- Attorney General Sessions says he "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign"
- Top 25 Capsules
- AP Explains: What to know about China's legislative sessions
- Isaiah Thomas leads Celtics to 103-99 win over Cavaliers
- Prime minister rules out attending Sydney Gay Mardi Gras
- The Latest: Sessions denies meetings to discuss campaign
- Today in History
- Lake worshipped by Incans now littered with trash
- Kane vs Lukaku: The duel of the in-form strikers
- Pacific island nations call for UN report on Papua abuses
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- AP Explains: What to know about China's legislative sessions
- Prosecutor: Aaron Hernandez killed 2 over spilled drink
- Chinese activist's lawyers slam purported interview with him
- Fukushima cleanup chief urges better use of probe robot
- Seattle holds special celebration for career of Zach Scott
- Malaysia to release, deport N. Korean in nerve agent probe
- Asian shares climb on back of Wall Street highs
- India aiming to bounce back from poor showing in Pune
- China seeks global support for cyber sovereignty framework
- Rwandan man involved in 1994 genocide faces US prison term
- Wie opens with 66 in Singapore, takes early lead at 6 under
- Simona to face integrity unit next week in NRL scandal
- Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Pakistani police kill vendor suspecting him of being bomber
- Turkish fashion designer freed from jail pending trial
- New Tuvalu Ambassador presents letter of credence to Taiwan President
- Iranian film hails demise of US Navy in imagined Gulf battle
- France candidate Macron lifts veil on presidential platform
- Taiwan's richest rank second globally for home ownership: Knight Frank
- South Thailand shooting kills 8-year-old boy, 3 relatives
- Traders in south India state pull US drinks in anger at PETA
- Miami's loss is Mexico gain as World Golf Championship moves
- Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
- 83-year-old in California plane crash was passionate pilot
- Emperor expresses sympathy to Vietnamese left by soldiers
- Six runaway Indonesian workers arrested in Chiayi
- Sights set for modest achievements in Syria talks
- Snap stock to debut Thursday after better-than-expected IPO
- Cannons, laser, radars planned to keep birds from toxic pit
- PSL final is more than a mere game of cricket for Pakistan
- Taiwan business briefs, Thurs., March 2
- Florida looks to expand 'stand your ground' immunity
- Rights groups says Philippine police has falsified evidence
- AP Explains: Trump's office on immigrant crime
- LafargeHolcim: deals with armed groups kept Syria plant open
- Six weeks later, senators question delay on Agriculture pick
- Merkel demands release of jailed journalist Yucel in Turkey
- Trump trying to find his footing on vexing foreign problems
- 4 to be indicted after anniversary eviction riots
- Next up in the Senate: Ben Carson, slated for HUD vote
- Will Trump pivot to a more disciplined pol last this time?
- Trump getting better at using the trappings of office
- Veteran Israeli photojournalist David Rubinger dies at 92
- Police: Indicted Baltimore officers '1930s-style gangsters'
- Fishing out the winners and losers on NHL trade deadline day
- Trump to push Pentagon upgrade aboard US aircraft carrier
- With NBA season winding down, Hawks remain a huge enigma
- Nepal seeks foreign investment to help recovery from quake
- EU prods members to step up asylum-seeker relocations
- Welcome to your new office: A stranger's living room
- US rapper Silento has passport seized over UAE dispute
- Northern Ireland voters put power-sharing to renewed test
- Coates says Tokyo 2020 golf venue must be nondiscriminatory
- Cambodian opposition party elects new leader ahead of polls
- Taiwan education minister: academic freedom should be kept intact during cross-strait exchanges
- White House staff told to preserve Russia-related materials
- 4 central Europe nations discuss EU prospects
- Nations pledge millions to counter US family planning ban
- French court delays decision on extradition of ex-Kosovo PM
- Okinawans may have originated from Taiwan
- UN: Mosul displacement rates highest since operation began
- Germany arrests Syrian national on war crimes charges, accused of killing 36 civilians in Syria in 2013
- Editorial: The time for cover-ups is over
- Germany arrests 2 Syrian extremists, 1 accused of war crimes
- Eurozone inflation above target for first time in 4 years
- The Latest: N. Korean defector says leader behind killing
- French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron wants international 'roadmap' to fight Islamic extremism
- The Latest: Macron calls for 'roadmap' to fight extremism
- North Korean envoy rejects finding that nerve agent killed Kim Jong Nam in Malaysia, says heart attack is likely cause
- French centrist candidate Macron wants to defend single market in Brexit talks, boost eurozone
- Ebola health care worker dies after childbirth in Liberia
- Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
- Olympic champion Veith eyes 2018 Games after knee surgery
- Thai police question dismissed senior royal palace aide
- Officials: Series of US airstrikes in central Yemen
- Beloved railroad seen in 'La La Land' chugging back to life
- Brexit write-down hits Deutsche Telekom's annual profit
- Stakes too high for sentiment on Frings' return to Bremen
- Airport MRT opens for operations today
- Death toll from Afghanistan attacks climbs to 22
- Bolivia challenge FIFA over forfeited World Cup games
- The European Parliament has voted to lift French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's immunity from prosecution
- South African rescuers look for boy who fell into mine shaft
- UN ramps up aid for Syrians stuck in desert near Jordan
- White Sox's Abreu back as ballplayer smuggling trial witness
- Report: Overloaded cars caused Connecticut train derailment
- Celtic great Tommy Gemmell dies at 73
- Africa telecom giant MTN reports 1st annual losses in years
- 'I'm always hungry:' South Sudanese face war, now famine
- Sweden wants to reintroduce military conscription
- Moderately strong quake hits southeasterm Turkey
- Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch back on market for $67M
- Sweden's left-leaning government reintroduces a military draft 7 years after doing away with it
- The Latest: Turkish troops to head to Manbij, target Kurds
- Nissan faces safety fine in Mississippi as union rally looms
- Lawyers sue Chinese authorities for not getting rid of smog
- Ethiopia marks victory over Italian forces that kept it free
- Elvis Presley's Graceland opening new entertainment complex
- Ex-CIA agent freed in Europe thanks Trump administration
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Klimt painting sells for $59M in bumper London auction week
- UK business leader warns over Brexit's 'worst-case scenario'
- Soccer weekend: What to watch in Europe's main leagues
- European Parliament pushes for reimposition of visas for US
- French presidential candidate Macron calls Trump's stance on global warming "a deep mistake"
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Kenya police say gunmen kidnap 3 teachers at refugee camp
- The Latest: Trump spokeswoman defends Sessions on Russia
- Serbia's presidential vote set for April 2
- Marseille's 'Champions Project' is proving slow to get going
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- California billionaire donates $5M to San Jose flood relief
- German mayor appeals for calm as Syrian arrested for killing
- Egypt's Mubarak back in court over protester deaths
- Taiwanese nabbed in Philippines for possessing drug
- Super Rugby: Western Force end 10-match home losing streak
- On Olympic course debut, Vonn 1st in downhill training
- At least 8 killed in Ukraine coal mine blast; 20 missing
- Raikkonen on top after F1 teams test wet tires in Barcelona
- EU Parliament lifts Le Pen immunity over gruesome tweets
- France’s Natixis opens branch in Taipei
- Sudan appoints prime minister for first time since 1989
- Acquittal, new trial rejected in bridge lane closing case
- Mining workers from France, Tanzania kidnapped in Congo
- Merkel visits Egypt for talks on stemming migration
- Croatia creates panel to study its pro-Nazi, Communist past
- Abu Dhabi hosts military drill amid Yemen war, Iran tensions
- US applications for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to 223,000, lowest since 1973
- Paul Ryan set to visit heavily Democratic Rhode Island
- Cops: NY woman dies when husband swerves to avoid ambulance
- Joe Biden: Attacks on news media, courts are dangerous
- Immigrant with support in Illinois town released on bond
- US jobless claims drop to lowest level since 1973
- Pot smoking, growing banned at luxury Boston condo building
- Delaware Water Gap road closing to spare mating amphibians
- J-League club Vissel Kobe signs German striker Podolski
- 1-year penalty sought for journalist in Indonesia drug case
- Norway wins gold in women's 4x5K relay at worlds
- Austrian court finds eight Iraqi nationals guilty of gang-raping a German tourist, sentences them to jail terms.
- Facing new competition, AmEx polishes up the Platinum Card
- German high school bans prayer rugs as "provocative"
- Officials: Airport bag handler traded stolen guns for drugs
- 'Feud: Bette and Joan': movie legends clawing for a comeback
- Austrian court convicts 8 Iraqis of gang-raping German
- Grand jury subpoena withdrawn in violent pipeline clash
- 2 said trapped after roof collapse at South Africa hospital
- Kremlin: Sessions controversy an impediment to new relations
- Hungary's 2nd fence on Serbian border to be built by May 1
- Luis Enrique's departure brings uncertainty to Barcelona
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower
- MS-13 gang members indicted in slayings of 3 NY teenagers
- Peng retires from match in Malaysia with back injury
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- AP NewsAlert
- US average 30-year mortgage rate falls to 4.10 percent
- The Latest: 2 more pipeline protest camps close; just 1 left
- 3 skiers killed in avalanche in Italian Alps
- Haye taking detour in path back to top of heavyweight class
- The Latest: New entertainment complex opening at Graceland
- Don't fear your mobile wallet
- Poland probes whether Pole died fighting with IS in Syria
- Barack Obama named recipient of JFK Profile in Courage Award
- Illinois man dies raising state's storm death toll to 3
- Risk & reward: Stopping a cancer drug to see if you're cured
- US stock indexes mixed in early trading; Oil falls
- Dear Diaries: Tina Brown publishing book of private journals
- Anti-hate rally set in Philadelphia after cemetery vandalism
- 3 teens accused in dozens of Ohio robberies, carjackings
- Senate confirms retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson as housing secretary
- EU court limits after-sales service hotline costs
- The Latest: Carson wins confirmation as Housing secretary
- Cyprus expects a record number of tourists to arrive in 2017
- Virgin Galactic makes satellite launch service new company
- Federal judge tosses SEC suit against Texas attorney general
- Great Lakes Commission: Billions needed for water upgrades
- At least 57 al-Shabab extremists killed in Somalia assault
- Syrian military announces it has recaptured the town of Palmyra from Islamic State group for the second time in a year
- New Interior sec'y ponies up to work at first day in office
- Verdasco beats Monfils to reach semifinals in Dubai
- In the car with Alison Krauss, anything goes music-wise
- 3-way tie for lead after first round of Tshwane Open
- Indian in US for snowshoe contest is accused of sex abuse
- EU official promises resolution of Slovenia-Croatia wine row
- Ryan tells GOP health bill to be drafted this weekend
- Shares of Snapchat owner move XXXX in Wall Street debut after biggest public stock offering since 2014
- Pence to deliver commencement address at Notre Dame in May
- Jehovah's Witnesses ask Kremlin for relief from pressure
- Charlton Heston rant rattled judge, court tosses murder case
- Russia hosts leader of UN-backed Libyan government
- 'Auto-destructive art' pioneer Gustav Metzger dies at 90
- Native American bones stolen from Ohio grave to be reburied
- Snapchat parent rockets higher in Wall Street debut
- Jeff Sessions' statements to Congress about Russia contacts
- BC-GLF--LPGA Singapore Scores
- Polish EU lawmaker in hot water over sexist comments
- Abreu termina testimonio en juicio contra agente de pelotero
- Ex-NBA star Stoudemire sorry about gay teammate comments
- Player strike likely to halt start of season in Argentina
- Senator asks Treasury to examine Trump foreign associates
- Film on real-life "Kidnapping" looks at Slovakia's ex-PM
- 2 charged with trying to bring loaded guns onto planes
- Police: Ohio carjacking duo stymied by stick shift
- Evangelical Rio mayor skips Carnival, drawing ire and praise
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Bradley Wiggins angered by questions about medical package
- Threatening note signed 'Muslim Slayer' sent to NYC mosque
- Stars hit Chloe designer's swansong; Fashion gets political
- The bump isn't just Trump: What's driving the stock rally
- Juncker: EU should be 'soft power' amid defense pressure
- Dispatcher during barracks ambush accuses supervisor of rape
- BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US
- Blue Jays hope Devon Travis will be ready for season
- House Intelligence chairman: We still have no evidence of improper contacts with Russian officials.
- A look at Palmyra, Syria's historic town retaken from IS
- The Latest: Paul demands release of draft health care bill
- Authorities close off part of Brussels to check suspect car
- Can't pay your taxes? Here are 6 ways to cope
- Debate prompts Garfield creator to clarify cat's gender
- Fed board member Powell says March rate hike possible
- Caterpillar says federal officials are executing a search warrant at the company's facilities in northern Illinois
- House panel introduces $578 billion Pentagon spending bill
- Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in northern Illinois
- Ex-Brazil prez denies her campaigns received illegal money
- Beef tenderloin gets a festive remake
- Key experiment at world's biggest atom smasher gets upgrade
- Subway: Tests show only "trace" soy in chicken
- US asylum seeker with brain tumor granted bond to seek care
- Agency reports rare jaguar sighting in mountains of Arizona
- EU member countries endorse visa-free entry for Ukrainians
- Bodies of 3 missing found in Serbia after 2 huge blasts
- Al-Qaida confirms deputy leader killed in US strike in Syria
- 2 Salvadoran murder, kidnapping suspects had Satanic shrine
- Larry McMurtry selling typewriters used for 'Lonesome Dove'
- Ford recalling 36,000 vehicles for air bag defect
- The Latest: Feds raid Caterpillar offices in Illinois
- The Latest: 2 officers to remain jailed in racketeering case
- Doctor charged with selling unneeded pain pill prescriptions
- Apple, IBM, Microsoft back transgender teen at Supreme Court
- EU's foreign policy chief urges calm in Macedonia
- Prosecutors seek to stop release of Pulse gunman's wife
- Senate confirms former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary
- The Latest: 1 of 3 slain teens had feuded with gang member
- A look at the known ties between Trump associates and Russia
- Police: Bound woman locked in closet, not found for 4 days
- Zoey Deutch carves her own path in Hollywood
- Dave Chappelle debuts 2 comedy specials March 21 on Netflix
- Fat finger: Typo caused Amazon's big cloud-computing outage
- Oscar flub accountants get security protection guards
- Mexican baseball manager 'Paquin' Estrada reported missing
- Long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year average 4.10 percent
- 3 Mali Islamic extremist groups merge, pledge to al-Qaida
- BC-GLF--Tshwane Open Scores
- The Latest: Official: Space heater led to fatal Oregon fire
- NY Public Library acquires complete archives of Lou Reed
- Questions and answers about perjury, Sessions' statements
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- US urges more China pressure on NKorea nuke program
- Story of 2 boys, 1 white and 1 black, teaches racial harmony
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions to hold news conference amid scrutiny over contacts with Russian ambassador
- Official: Space heater caused blaze that killed 4 children
- North Dakota casino proposal risks angering tribes
- Docs about Whitney Houston, Frank Serpico headed to Tribeca
- Fundamentalist pastor charged in toddler's pneumonia death
- After 1st title, Sounders prepare for encore performance
- Gigi Fernandez to coach New York Empire tennis team
- Former US missionary in Haiti accused of child sexual abuse
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election
- Brazil's president picks Trump critic as foreign minister
- Sessions: 'I feel I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in'
- Pele's son's released after arrest for trafficking in Brazil
- What to look for in your fund investments, beyond low fees
- Mississippi may use gas chamber, electrocution for execution
- Dunkin' Donuts to remove artificial colors by end of 2018
- John Gotti's grandson gets 8 years in prison in drug case
- Senate roll call vote on Energy secretary
- Senate roll call vote on House secretary
- Caterpillar says believes federal warrant to search offices concerns "export filings" related to Switzerland subsidiary
- 5 former New Hampshire prep school staffers accused of abuse
- Trump's nominee to run Medicare and Medicaid advances
- World Baseball Classic growing slowly, but far from mature
- Torres taken to hospital after head injury in Atletico game
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Man admits to running $54M green-energy Ponzi scheme
- Partisanship rift continues in House panel probing Russia
- Second Hawaii bill seeking fishing industry oversight dies
- Mississippi, Kansas authorities sort out deadly crime spree
- Trump slump? Signs of drop in international tourism to US
- Kroger, Shake Shack and Puma dip; Monster Beverage gains
- Sessions story takes different shape on different outlets
- Father: Deputy shoved mom when she tried to hold son's body
- Costco raises membership fees, misses earnings forecasts
- Eight-year-old Canadian goalie's dance moves go viral
- Atletico falters in game marked by Torres' injury scare
- Kaine, others question immigrations arrests
- Fardy set to move to Leinster, Carter re-signs with Brumbies
- Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson sworn in as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Expansion LAFC selling soccer dreams in revitalized downtown
- The Latest: Judge agrees to keep shooter's wife in jail
- EPA withdraws Obama-era request for data on oil, natural gas
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Bolivia's Morales treated in Cuba for viral infection
- Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry sworn in as secretary of the Department of Energy
- Business Highlights
- Initial OK given to deal made after Mexican died at border
- No complaints of judge over sentence in locker room assault
- Texas' 'Sandra Bland' bill would revamp profiling laws
- Mystery odor sends workers to hospital for 2nd time in week
- Fun-loving South African golfer Hobday dies at 76
- Immigrant woman arrested in courthouse formally charged
- Good ribs, bad stomach, and McIlroy 1 off lead in return
- Oregon lawmakers push to protect pot users' info from US
- Flint: More corrosion control studies on water needed
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Patel, Neesham return to NZ squad for South Africa series
- Arkansas lawmaker backs off transgender 'bathroom bill' plan
- Golf Capsules
- Survivor of Kansas bar shooting released from hospital
- 5 Guatemalan ex-officers to be tried for disappearance, rape
- Mother Jones journalist wins Harvard prize for prison report
- 5th-grader gives Tesla marketing advice to tech billionaire
- Congressman refers to 'Orientals' in describing town halls
- Russia's top diplomat at center of Trump controversy
- Curry: Warriors maintain focus while Durant recovers
- Arkansas Supreme Court: No stay in place blocking executions
- Joseph, with no RBIs last season, gets exhibition homer
- Title bouts highlight fight fan-friendly UFC 209 card
- Est-ce que l’azalée peut être une fleur de Taipei?
- ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results
- Bus and truck collision in China kills 10, injures 38
- SXSW caught in immigration debate after artist rips contract
- Rafael Nadal advances to Acapulco semifinals
- Wainwright throws minor leaguer a gift with car rental
- NFL teams finding better value in running back revival
- 5 things to know about the Chinese economy as congress meets
- Plush steps down as commissioner of the NWSL
- Chapman hits 100 mph on his 2nd pitch of spring training
- Venice Beach neighbors protest Snapchat owner
- Court hands Pirates' Kang a suspended jail term over crash
- Pence used a private email account to conduct state business
- Indonesians shocked by Trump, but still admire US values
- Smoking ban extended to all bus stops in New Taipei City
- AP source: Jets releasing WR Brandon Marshall
- Japan core inflation little changed, household spending weak
- Disturbance leaves 2 inmates dead at Nebraska prison
- Convicted killer sits on national judicial reform board
- 2 training runs on the 2018 Olympic course, 2 wins for Vonn
- Today in History
- Shaun Jones flirts with a 59, closing with 63 at NZ PGA
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Campground owner who founded country concert in Ohio dies
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Harvard seeks to confront historical ties to slavery
- David Price sent for tests on sore left elbow and forearm
- Protests mount in China against South Korea's missile system
- Byron scores with 9 seconds left, Habs spoil Subban's return
- Film academy president reassures members after Oscar botch
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- A look at the forces converging on Islamic State-held Raqqa
- Rival groups race for control of Syria's Raqqa
- Gov't mulls phase-two water rationing amid shortage
- Zimbabwe says floods have killed 246 people and left nearly 2,000 homeless since December
- Railroad thefts and guns: A deadly mix in Chicago
- Floods in Zimbabwe kill 246 since December
- Sammy among foreigners ready if Peshawar reaches PSL final
- Asian shares lower as investors await Fed chair's speech
- Taiwanese women disappear in South Korea
- Drier and warmer weather ahead this weekend
- Lindqvist makes 32 saves on 35th birthday in Rangers win
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Turkish FM: German 'deep state' working against 'yes' votes
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Butler delivers 22 points in Bulls win over Golden State
- Chapultepec Golf Club no pushover at Mexico Championship
- The Nintendo Switch's big challenge: luring casual gamers
- Yellen to speak after Fed officials hint rate hike is near
- US steps up in Somalia as al-Shabab proves a stubborn foe
- Malaysian police say arrest warrant issued for airline employee accused in death of N. Korean leader's half brother
- Season kicks off in big-spending Chinese Super League
- Israeli and Iranian musicians unite for Tel Aviv concert
- Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of anti-Semitism
- Curling: Not falling on your face is just the 1st challenge
- AG's recusal portends continued pressure on Russia meddling
- Inbee Park takes 1-stroke halfway lead at LPGA Singapore
- Questions and answers as Sessions defends his remarks
- Russia's top diplomat in US in eye of political storm
- A look at the known ties between Trump associates and Russia
- The Latest: Malaysia files warrant for N. Korean worker
- GOP health bill: Less government; but what about coverage?
- Cal, Olympic star Ryan Murphy eager to build on Rio success
- WBC hands Povetkin suspension, $250,000 fine in doping case
- Art of the parse: Politicians finely split rhetorical hairs
- Irish nationalists seek boost in Northern Ireland election
- Indictment sends ripple of doubt through Baltimore cases
- Trump to visit private school to promote school choice
- Museum to host exhibit of Latina's civil rights photography
- Suicide bombers destroy 3 fuel tankers in northeast Nigeria
- Chiefs trounce Blues, Cruden celebrates Super Rugby mark
- Redesign of least counterfeited New Taiwan Dollar bills too costly: Central Bank
- The View from Taichung: 2-28 and the real question of responsibility
- Thousands in Georgia rally to support popular TV station
- One N. Korean freed, another sought in nerve-agent killing
- UN Security Council begins Africa trip focused on Boko Haram
- Former France great Raymond Kopa dies
- Haitian politician, coup leader seeks immunity from US case
- Bangladesh arrests spiritual leader of militant group
- Deal made after Mexican man died at border gets initial OK
- Syrian troops after taking Palmyra from IS, clear explosives
- Oregon lawmakers push to protect pot users' info from US
- Russian military chief speaks to NATO counterpart
- Police: Jewish cemetery vandalized in New York state
- 3 Islamic extremist groups in Mali merge, pledge to al-Qaida
- Chinese official urges more contacts with Taiwan politicians
- AC Milan sale delayed again
- Greek official sees country returning to bond market in 2017
- As Europeans steer clear, Turkey pins hope on Arab tourists
- EU trade ministers meet amid uncertainty about US
- California high school makes $24 million from Snap IPO
- China says Dalai Lama border visit would damage India ties
- Torres released from hospital day after scary head clash
- Cold tolerance of people from different parts of Taiwan
- Eurozone retail trade slips in January, 3rd straight decline
- US admiral in disputed South China Sea: 'We will be here'
- London neighborhood evacuated after WWII German bomb found
- Norway police: new trend: import of child-like sex dolls
- Pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives sued for plagiarism
- BC-GLF--Mexico Championship Scores
- Commander: Iraq forces take new western Mosul neighborhood
- Pence used a private email account to conduct state business
- EU extends sanctions against 15 Ukrainians over corruption
- Switzerland bans import of most seal products
- Lawyer: Detained immigrant to be deported without hearing
- Yemeni officials see latest US strikes as sustained campaign
- Mayo, wings, butter: 'Fake milk' is the latest food fight
- Pope to address EU leaders at Vatican ahead of summit
- Group reports new Ethiopian wolf pups after years of losses
- Government forces recapture northern Afghanistan district
- Myanmar releases Taiwanese fishing trawler
- British PM May says preserving union a prime goal
- Fillon spokesman quits campaign team
- British spymasters use movie ad to seek more diverse agents
- Paris Jackson joins Gisele, Hadids on IMG models roster
- Russian FM calls Sessions uproar a replay of McCarthyism
- Belgium keeps man in custody after canisters found in van
- Taliban say senior commander dies in suspected US strike
- Peng's Garden: The Mecca of General Tso's Chicken in Taipei
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- EU's Mogherini met by pro-Russian chants in Serbian assembly
- Europeans get more digital but continent divided
- Police: Posting man's last moments on Facebook not illegal
- The Latest: Russia says Sessions' flap echoes McCarthyism
- Campaigners urging Obama to run for French president
- Germany vs Turkey for Euro 2024 as Nordic nations drop plans
- Insurgents continue attacks in southern Thailand
- The Latest: Mediator works to wrap up Syria talks in Geneva
- Amnesty Denmark regrets translating advice to US protesters
- UK official: future free trade with EU key after Brexit
- Dortmund's German Cup game with Lotte to be played March 14
- Banksy's art in West Bank hotel with 'view to the wall'
- UK considers intervening in Sky merger with 21st Century Fox
- Malaysia deports North Korean man released because of insufficient evidence in murder of Kim Jong Nam
- Maryland woman detained in Gambia returns to US
- Russia's opposition leader accuses premier of corruption
- New Jersey Boy Scouts to pay $18K to transgender boy
- Zimbabwean lawyer says reporters arrested for Mugabe article
- Double amputee sues for access to grave of his 2-legged cat
- EU in contact with World Bank about Greek loan request
- World Cup winner Grosskreutz released from club after fight
- Minister says terror coming from tribal regions not Punjab
- Denver giraffe born as New York giraffe labors on livestream
- Memphis man faces sentencing in 2012 killing of officer
- Review: 'Zelda' changes radically, but fans will adore it
- Congo opposition coalition names Tshisekedi's son as leader
- Norway wins men's cross-country relay at Nordic worlds
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- 2 African seasonal workers dead in Italian fire
- Experts in Ireland find mass grave of children at former Catholic orphanage, confirm 2014 suspicion of unmarked burials
- Tanzania poacher gets 12 years in prison; was in documentary
- Experts find mass grave at ex-Catholic orphanage in Ireland
- Hungarian leader's ally acquires stake in major media firm
- Feds: Ex-transportation official should not be spared prison
- Luis Enrique 'relieved' to be leaving Barcelona
- EU, US to recognize each other's medical site inspections
- West Indies win toss bowling first vs England in 1st ODI
- Small fire at Trump hotel tower in Manhattan is extinguished
- Guam police officer found guilty of negligent homicide
- Fire guts 4 New Jersey homes, damages 3 others; 2 injured
- Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in White House
- Mercedes recalls 354,000 vehicles; starter part can overheat
- Mischief in the Capitol as GOP rebels stir up trouble
- Patrick Stewart applying to be US citizen to oppose Trump
- Extremists kill 2 in Burkina Faso as schools targeted
- Rare comic books with Superman, Batman debuts go to auction
- Markets Right Now: US stock indexes are off to a mixed start
- United Nations expert slams Trump over stance on torture
- Officials: 2 dead, 4 critically injured after house fire
- Jurors in Aaron Hernandez trial to view double murder site
- NAACP sounds alarm on 'decline' in civil rights commitment
- Moroccan designer's embroidery school revives fading art
- Ronaldo doubtful for Real Madrid match at Eibar
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Winners and losers in sale of former Trump Taj Mahal casino
- Norway: Ryanair settles with former employee
- Feds say arrest made in connection with nationwide threats to Jewish community centers, Anti-Defamation League
- Arrest made in national threats to Jewish community centers
- US services firms expand at fastest pace since October 2015
- US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil rises
- Yelp to help customers find gender-neutral bathrooms
- French aid groups defy order to stop feeding migrants
- Trump to host Germany's Merkel at the White House
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - March 3
- Five more farms infected with avian flu
- Group home resident indicted in fatal stabbing of employee
- EU to weigh high-level talks with Israel
- Berlin truck attack prompts accord between Germany, Tunisia
- Oklahoma tribe sues oil companies in tribal court over quake
- Judge: Dad who dropped girl off bridge ready to stand trial
- Polish EU lawmaker says women intellectually inferior to men
- Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in hotel pool
- Verdasco reaches first final of year in Dubai
- Appeals court hands oil companies victory in coastal lawsuit
- Genoa defender Izzo could get 6-year ban for match-fixing
- Maine fishermen set lobster record for seventh straight year
- IRA suspect on the run over 2012 killing arraigned in Dublin
- The Latest: Snap Chat IPO windfall helps California school
- Greek police seize synthetic drugs worth millions, arrest 4
- Boxing's big night? Unbeatens Thurman, Garcia on network TV
- UN humanitarian chief: US 'very ready to donate' under Trump
- Montenegro pro-Russian leaders seek Bannon help against NATO
- Fredericks turns himself over to IOC ethics commission
- Guardiola gets testy as Aguero saga rumbles on at Man City
- Lawyer: Judge's gag order too broad in missing teacher case
- Germany expects cannabis-growing program to be going in 2019
- TV presenter takes campaign for equality to Dutch elections
- Last seeds eliminated in Malaysian Open quarterfinals
- US, tribal officials want pipeline documents released
- Abu Dhabi World Triathlon Series Results
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Hewitt wins world triathlon series opener by an inch
- Judge: Miami-Dade deportation policy is unconstitutional
- 25 migrants believed dead as Libya's coast guard rescues 115
- Bjork, Jamieson share lead after 2 rounds at Tshwane Open
- Appeals court upholds law barring Supreme Court protests
- Lawyer: Judge's gag order too broad in missing teacher case
- Remy Ma has no chill: Rapper disses Nicki Minaj again
- Rolling subs & sin bins approved in lower levels of soccer
- The Latest: Relief after man arrested over Jewish threats
- New Ulm Diocese in southern Minnesota files for bankruptcy
- Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out on appeal
- Seavey chases elusive 5th title as Iditarod starts Saturday
- New human rights charge against Argentine ex-army chief
- Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about affair, Trump feud
- Court officer investigated for photographing lawyer's notes
- Pentagon: More than 30 airstrikes in Yemen since Thursday
- Court rules to lift federal protections for Wyoming wolves
- Tenor Jonas Kaufmann cancels at Met Opera yet again
- Mexico: Journalist shot dead in troubled Guerrero state
- Dying author pens essay with dating profile of husband
- 88-year-old woman stops rape by claiming to be HIV-positive
- Shirley MacLaine sets the record straight
- Attorneys general support transgender teen in US court case
- Brazil names 23-man squad that can clinch World Cup berth
- 18-year-old female college student falls to death from roof
- US says free expression, association on decline worldwide
- West Indies vs England 1st ODI Scoreboard
- UN official: Tribe not properly heard in pipeline dispute
- AP PHOTOS: Cuban tobacco farmers celebrate a bumper crop
- Prosecutor seeks to try girl, 14, as adult in dad's slaying
- AP FACT CHECK: FDA didn't warn about rat-meat chicken wings
- Argentina coach Bauza names squad for World Cup qualifiers
- Rod Stewart sorry for video seen as beheading re-enactment
- Olympic champion Thiam adds European indoor pentathlon gold
- Iranians celebrate 2nd Oscars win for Farhadi
- A look at the threats, vandalism against Jewish institutions
- The Latest: 2nd man arrested in Georgia missing teacher case
- Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
- The Latest: Oil industry claims validation in wetlands suit
- Morgan 10th ODI hundred gets England to 296-6 vs West Indies
- Military officials: Militias take over Libyan oil terminals after clashes with rival armed forces based in the east.
- US rig count increases 2 this week to 756; Texas up 6
- Governors of Mexico write to support Seattle 'dreamer'
- Desperate herders lose animals, hope amid drought in Kenya
- First test-tube babies in world, US to meet for 1st time
- Libyan militias seize control of major oil terminals
- 5 charged in scheme to overcharge US for Humvee parts
- Haitian president: Former leader Rene Preval has died
- Review: Ed Sheeran shows vast talent in new album 'Divide'
- AP Source: PSA expected to announce Opel purchase on Monday
- Recalls this week: Glass knobs, baby jackets, pool slides
- The Latest: Trump pushes vouchers in Florida school visit
- Mexico's economy secretary opposes Trump push for tariffs
- New measures approved to protect birds from contaminated pit
- Mexican gets life in prison for running Houston heroin ring
- Police: 3 teen girls kidnapped by Salvadoran gang in Houston
- Nurmagomedov weight issues scrap UFC 209 bout with Ferguson
- BC-US--Broken Faith,Advisory, US
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Two-time Haitian President Rene Preval dies
- Schwarzenegger on 'Celebrity Apprentice': I quit
- Britain's soccer associations to fund dementia research
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- The Latest: Pence insists his email use followed Indiana law
- Panhandler cited 250 times in war of wills with Ohio police
- Officials: Tillerson eyes State Dept budget cut over 3 years
- Chance the Rapper, Illinois governor discuss school funding
- Man arrested after attack on homeless person 'decoy'
- Navistar's West Point plant gets $440M US Army contract
- Environmental programs face deep cuts under budget proposal
- Ramos-Vinolas, Sousa reach semifinals in Brazil Open
- Duke Energy shareholders meeting to be online-only affair
- Dior sings the blues to Paris celebs in fashion ode to navy
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Gay moment nixes 'Beauty and the Beast' at Alabama drive-in
- Players strike delays start of Argentina football season
- BC-GLF--Tshwane Open Scores
- Costco and Revlon slump; Big Lots and KeyCorp advance
- Mark Few's focus fuels Gonzaga's consistent success
- Subtle (very) 'gay moment' in new Disney film generates buzz
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Uber deploys secret weapon against undercover regulators
- Paula Fox, prize winning author, dead at 93
- Leipzig draw opens way for Bayern to extend Bundesliga lead
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Judge ups bail in fatal hit-run case to prevent deportation
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- Mammana's late header earns Lyon a 1-1 draw away to Bordeaux
- After 44 days, hearings end for giant telescope in Hawaii
- Natalie Portman welcomes 2nd child, a daughter named Amalia
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Prieto scores 2 to send Sociedad into 4th place in Spain
- BC-US--Index, US
- Business Highlights
- Nissan accused of wrongly blocking union activity at plant
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Warming, taller shrubs may affect birds breeding on tundra
- Singer Trey Songz declines plea offer in assault case
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Mexican sewage spill flares US noses and tempers
- Pence fought against releasing records as Indiana governor
- FDA approves first drug to limit frequent waking to urinate
- Driver of church van that hit train, killing 1, is sentenced
- UN experts express concern about growth of 'fake news'
- With caddie ailing, Mickelson turns to his brother
- St. Louis jury rejects lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson
- Beltre in Rangers' lineup, could play in WBC
- Miriam Colon, iconic US Latina movie, theater actress, dies
- Deported Texas man's lawyer: Policy goes after good people
- Mexico launches nationwide effort in US to help migrants
- Cueto to arrive at Giants camp Friday
- Nurmagomedov weight issues scrap UFC 209 bout with Ferguson
- Guest lecturer calls protesting students 'seriously scary'
- UFC establishes long-term home at Vegas' new T-Mobile Arena
- Le Faisan Mikado à l’Exhibition Internationale des Orchidées de Taiwan
- McIlroy feeling better and takes 2-shot lead in Mexico
- Keystone pipeline won't use US steel despite Trump pledge
- Feds detain immigrant at Texas courthouse, attorney says
- Tennessee man wounded by officers charged with assault
- Emma Watson, Ellen team up to pull adult nanny prank
- LAPD probing Danny Masterson over sex assault allegations
- Kevin Harvick captures the pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway
- Interpol: $5.1 million of illegal wildlife and timber seized
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- South Africa wins toss, bowls in 5th ODI vs New Zealand
- Kaepernick opts out of contract, becomes free agent
- Family: Single father of 3 deported during ICE check-in
- Other mysterious deaths of North Korea's perceived enemies
- Guam archbishop: Settlements promising end to abuse lawsuits
- 3 Bill Cosby accusers have their distress claims dismissed
- Mark Hunt returns to UFC cage, even with his lawsuit pending
- US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal land near Vegas
- St Pierre opens comeback in big verbal exchange with Bisping
- Indians top 2 catchers set to leave camp
- Rafael Nadal advances to the Mexican Open final
- Judge gives extension to Trump lawyers in travel ban suit
- US qualifies for Under-20 World Cup, beats El Salvador 2-1
- Argentine clean-up candidate Macri finds scandals of his own
- China says defense budget to rise by about 7 percent in 2017
- China says defense budget to rise by about 7 percent in 2017
- India wins toss, bats 1st in 2nd cricket test vs Australia
- El Salvador group demands investigation of guerrilla leaders
- California high-speed rail ready to lay some track
- World Cup Downhill Results
- New Zealand all out for 149 in 5th ODI vs South Africa
- Chinese official urges more contacts with Taiwan politicians
- Goggia beats Vonn to win World Cup race at 2018 Olympic site
- Today in History
- Six Taiwan universities sign contentious deals with China to limit academic speech
- China says defense budget to rise by about 7 percent in 2017
- Best photos from the past week in Asia
- Officials: Man threatened Jewish centers to frame, harass ex
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- Other mysterious deaths of North Korea's perceived enemies
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- A look at the threats, vandalism against Jewish institutions
- Deported Korean says Malaysia threatened to harm his family
- Senior China government adviser criticizes web censorship
- China says defense budget to rise by about 7 percent in 2017
- Another award for Viola Davis: Harvard 'Artist of the Year'
- NHL Capsules
- Coronado schools won't take part in Navy funeral processions
- NBA Capsules
- 8 civilians killed in Afghanistan by alleged air strike
- Hurricanes crush Rebels 71-6 in Super Rugby
- Movie director plots Taiwan trilogy
- No surgery for Price; Strasburg sticks with stretch
- Photo of the Day: No Photoshop? A modified scooter appears on Taipei street
- Government spokesman says Jordan executed 10 convicted of terror, including attacks on tourists, writer, security forces
- Desperate herders lose animals, hope amid drought in Kenya
- Jordan executes 10 men convicted of terror charges
- Top Philippine officials fly to US carrier in disputed sea
- South Africa beats New Zealand by 6 wickets in 5th ODI
- South Africa beats NZ by 6 wickets to win ODI series 3-2
- New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard
- First House health care votes near, GOP dissenters persist
- Amid firestorm, Trump appears to waiver on Russia deal
- Veteran prosecutor in line to oversee Russia probe
- NAACP head: Sessions pledges to enforce civil rights laws
- Families aim to raise $50 million to search for Flight 370
- Based on photo with Putin, Trump calls Schumer 'hypocrite'
- UN: If confirmed, chemical attacks in Mosul a war crime
- Sydney FC closes in on A-League's minor premiership
- Chinese ships pass through Taiwan Straits
- Michelle Wie leads LPGA Singapore after 3 rounds
- Iran tests sophisticated Russian-made air defense system
- South Africa Stuns the Conservation World by Proposing to Export Rhino Horns
- ECHR postpones transfer of Georgia's opposition TV
- 2nd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- EU's Mogherini urges Kosovo ratify Montenegro border deal
- Gunmen kill leading lawyer in NW Pakistan
- French far-right candidate showcases ex-communist converts
- Earthquake hits eastern Taiwan’s Yilan County
- Nigeria wants Shell to open major pipeline but attack feared
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Families on edge over water contamination at former air base
- Iran suspends prison term of son of dissident cleric
- Sinn Fein surge creates new Northern Ireland landscape
- Stadium heavily guarded as Pakistan hosts cricket final
- US and Canadian scientists to study cross-border flooding
- Trump alleges Obama had Trump phones wiretapped during race
- Russia: Sarah Jessica Parker can meet envoy if she wants
- Spanish NGO boat rescues 250 migrants in Mediterranean
- Malaysia's foreign minister says the government has expelled the North Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
- New Vatican figures show deficit narrowed by half in 2015
- Ethiopia opposition leader charged with inciting unrest
- UN report shows North Korea using Africa to slip sanctions
- Bjoergen wins 30K race, Norway completes women's gold sweep
- Sessions' path to remake Justice Department may be clearer
- Tea party parallel? Liberals taking aim at their own party
- Authorities: Fire in condo building, no serious injuries
- Trump: Not to blame for 'sad end' to 'Celebrity Apprentice'
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- 10-man Bournemouth frustrates Man United
- Bahrain says 25 arrested in bust of Iran-linked terror cell
- Texas town looks to tell story of Mexican guest workers
- Russian real estate deals never materialized for Trump
- Serbian director Lazar Stojanovic dies at 73
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Nigeria charges Shell, Eni with corruption in oil bloc sale
- Somalia says 110 dead from hunger in past 48 hours in single drought-hit region of country
- Spanish police arrest 24 in bust of Colombian cocaine ring
- Somalia: 110 dead from hunger in past 48 hours in drought
- UK foreign secretary to visit Russia with 'tough message'
- Police departments across US amass their own DNA databases
- Immigration courts: record number of cases, many problems
- By the numbers: Cases handled by immigration courts in US
- AP Explains: How immigrants are detained, deported
- Tax hike appears inevitable in Kansas after schools ruling
- BC-GLF--LPGA Singapore Scores
- Barty sets up Malaysian Open final against Hibino
- Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies around US
- Famine-hit South Sudan sharply raises foreigners' work fees
- Emails from VP Pence's time as governor delivered in Indiana
- Gomez wins comeback triathlon in Abu Dhabi
- Sellout of 55,000 expected for Atlanta United's opener
- Bjork, Jamieson still tied for lead at Tshwane Open
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Fan-friendly event kicks off Iditarod race across Alaska
- Napoli beats Roma 2-1 to close in on 2nd in Serie A
- US cross-country ski team marks successful world champs
- Andy Murray wins his first title of the year in Dubai
- Former world champion Kwiatkowski wins Strade Bianche
- Dubai Duty Free Championship Results
- Mahrez magic helps Leicester beat Hull 3-1 in Premier League
- Women's World Cup Downhill Results
- Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Pakistan's police find body bearing marks of IS execution
- Swansea rebounds from referee error, beats Burnley 3-2
- Turkey's state-run news agency says a plane has crashed near the Syria-Turkey border
- Prosecutors: NY man aimed to fight with Islamic extremists
- Dortmund routs Leverkusen in Bundesliga, Bayern lead grows
- Benzema's brace leads Madrid to win without Ronaldo, Bale
- Middlesbrough in drop zone as Stoke wins 2-0
- Plane crashes near Turkey-Syria border, reports say
- Hirscher overwhelmed by record 6th overall World Cup title
- Paris gets Hadid-mania, as Saab and Mugler channel dark, 80s
- Men's Overall Alpine World Cup Champions
- Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Champions
- Southampton wins 7-goal EPL game against Watford
- One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested in airport scuffle
- Puerto Rico police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in San Juan shooting
- Dayton to spend 1 more day at Mayo after prostate surgery
- Paris mayor asks conservative candidate to cancel his rally
- Late Cavani penalty gives PSG scrappy 1-0 win against Nancy
- Maine's biggest dog sled race celebrates 25th anniversary
- Dortmund's Reus ruled out of Benfica clash with thigh injury
- Canada minister addresses influx of asylum-seekers from US
- Warrant shows police have suspects in death of 9-year-old
- Official: Berlin truck attacker autopsy indicates drug use
- With Sanchez dropped, Arsenal loses 3-1 at Liverpool
- US women's hockey team lacks coach with Olympics 1 year out
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Ramos-Vinolas wins 3-hour match to reach Brazil Open final
- The Latest: Attorney: Man accused of IS aims needs support
- Who's a good dog? The tennis ball retrievers at Brazil Open
- Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat your wife?'
- Gas blast kills 4 in Mexico City suburb famous for fireworks
- 20-year sentence for mistaken Washington state honor killing
- US gymnasts Ragan Smith, Yul Moldauer win at American Cup
- Pitcher Johnny Cueto happy to finally be in Giants camp
- The Latest: Iditarod draws fans from around the world
- Wenger drops Sanchez, pays price in latest Arsenal setback
- Eastern Libya forces strike from air, aim to retake oil site
- Pulse nightclub victims' fund will make 2nd payout
- FAA: 27 airspace violations near Trump's Florida estate
- NYC's latest homelessness strategy: Major work, modest goal
- NASCAR XFINITY-Rinnai 250 Results
- Iowa church sues company over railroad track on its property
- Germany, France play scoreless draw in SheBelives Cup
- Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Xfinity race for 2nd year in a row
- Professor wants more college classes taught in Hawaiian
- Olympic high jump champ upset by Lithuanian at Euro indoors
- Tigers closer Rodriguez makes only appearance before WBC
- The Latest: 2 arrested at pro-Trump rally in Tennessee
- Mexico frees 31 Cuban migrants held at house in Cancun
- Porto demolishes Nacional 7-0, Benfica stays on top
- Louisiana woman arrested in critical burning of niece
- Poland names counter-candidate to Tusk as EU leader
- Justin Thomas makes an ace and takes lead in Mexico
- Réouverture de l’île Kueishan au Nord-est de Taiwan
- Bellew stuns Haye with 11th-round stoppage
- Washington's MLK library closes for 3 years of renovations
- BC-GLF--Mexico Championship Scores
- Bernie Sanders, Danny Glover: Union workers have it better
- Deputies shoot, kill man after answering woman's 911 call
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Police: Security guard fatally stabbed at Virginia mall
- Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored before US game
- England stuns US women 1-0 in SheBelieves Cup soccer
- Police search for man who shot Sikh in Seattle suburb
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Active Pest Control 200 Results
- Women's Top 25 Capsules
- China announces 2017 economic growth target of 'around 6.5 percent or higher if possible'
- China sets 2017 growth target of '6.5 percent or higher'
- Tigers closer Rodriguez makes lone appearance before WBC
- Pence criticizes AP for publishing his wife's email address
- Rule change could make Abe longest-serving leader in Japan
- White ups the ante with winning halfpipe run at US Open
- ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- Sushi in Pyongyang: Japanese chef opens rare restaurant
- Hammer Time: Lubin remains unbeaten with KO of Cota
- Missing Taiwanese women confirmed arrested in South Korea
- FC Dallas beat Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 in MLS opener
- Hawks' Budenholzer suspended 1 game for contact with ref
- Middleton's season-high 24 points lead Bucks past Raptors
- China premier pledges: 'We will make our skies blue again'
- Goggia edges Vonn for second day on 2018 Olympic course
- Thurman wins split decision to unify welterweight titles
- Women's World Cup Super-G results
- Photo of the Day: Taiwanese ballet dancer enters The National Ballet of Canada
- Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridiron Dinner
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- Today in History
- In break with past, China releases no exact defense budget
- Philippine marines find remains of beheaded German hostage
- Sam Querrey beats Rafael Nadal in Mexican Open final
- Dragic leads Miami Heat to win over undermanned Cleveland
- Prosecutors: NY man willing to sacrifice self for jihad
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- Man hit by train in Taipei, becomes 13th train accident casualty this year
- China premier pledges: 'We will make our skies blue again'
- Australia's Felton wins NZ PGA in playoff
- NYPD probing possible vandalism at largely Jewish cemetery
- Aussies 87-2 at lunch day 2, after India dominates session
- Woodley edges Thompson, keeps belt in dull fight at UFC 209
- Backstrom's power-play goal lifts Capitals over Flyers in OT
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Fierce gunbattle in Indian Kashmir kills 3 combatants
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Afghan official: District police chief killed by bomb
- Top 25 Capsules
- U.S. report accuses Taiwan of human rights violations
- China trims 2017 growth target, warns against trade controls
- Pakistan to play 4 T20s on tour to West Indies
- Inbee Park wins LPGA Singapore by 1 stroke with closing 64
- Taiwan ranks 6th least miserable country in the world
- Australian NRL results
- Broncos beat 2016 champion Cronulla in NRL season opener
- Trump accuses Obama of tapping his phones, invokes Watergate
- Trump hotel may be political capital of the nation's capital
- Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has twins via surrogate
- More than 100,000 rides registered on Taiwan's Airport MRT on Saturday
- Report: Israeli leader briefly offered pro-peace government
- Turkey rescues pilot of Syrian jet that crashed on border
- Japan's emperor in Thailand to pay respects to late king
- Wave of IS car bombs targets Iraqi troops in west Mosul
- Tigerair Taiwan opens Kaohsiung-Japan routes
- Bahrain parliament approves military trials for civilians
- French election: Fillon's fate hinges on Paris rally
- Journalists often seen by leaders as "enemy of the people"
- One NT$10 million and four NT$2 million prizes have yet to be claimed in Taiwan
- Wanted: Female candidates for Algeria's parliament quota
- Several thousand people attend concert-protest in Serbia
- AP Interview: Russian protester decries prison conditions
- Gross leads slalom World Cup, Hirscher poised to take title
- Deadly floods hit southern Zimbabwe, destroying many homes
- Leader of populist Finns Party to step down in June
- Rescue helicopter crashes in central Japan; at least 3 dead
- Hypercars mingle with station wagons at Geneva auto show
- UK asset managers Standard Life, Aberdeen discuss merger
- 2nd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard
- Hungary: Group which led Olympic bid retreat enters politics
- Indian Sikh reports being shot in arm; police seek suspect
- Strong security as fans start arriving for PSL final
- Pope urges faithful to consult Bible as often as cellphones
- Malaysia: Ambassador's expulsion is a warning to North Korea
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Gamba Osaka beats Kashiwa 3-1 for 1st win in J-League
- Dutch populist Wilders: Ban Turkish Cabinet visits
- Flip the script: Cursive sees revival in school instruction
- Cuomo calls anti-Semitic attack in New York 'reprehensible'
- Russian lawmaker aims to make football hooliganism a sport
- Dubai police detain British daredevil over skyscraper climbs
- UN says 66,000 displaced in 5 months of north Syria fighting
- Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo monuments
- Czar bust in Crimea reportedly appears to shed tears
- Income tax audits plummet as IRS loses agents to budget cuts
- AP-NORC Poll: Divided Americans worry county losing identity
- How the AP-NORC poll on American identity was conducted
- Report: Germany wanted to turn back refugees in Sept 2015
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Deportivo beats Sporting 1-0, escapes relegation zone
- Dortmund's Marco Reus out 4 weeks with hamstring injury
- US Sen. Warren turns fundraising powerhouse for Democrats
- Ouch: taking the sting out of medical expenses
- Insider Q&A: Mark Wolf, founder and CEO of AHV Communities
- Egypt's general intelligence registers Washington lobbyist
- Bayer Leverkusen sacks coach Roger Schmidt after dismal run
- White House demands that Congress investigate whether Obama abused executive powers in connection with 2016 election
- Documentary explores drag scene in city of the US heartland
- The Latest: White House demands probe over Obama power use
- Victims, Roman Catholic Church spar over NY sex abuse bill
- The Latest: Crowds support Fillon amid pressure to quit race
- Canadian skier Harvey wins world cross-country gold in 50k
- Hamas cancels public holiday on international women's day
- US officials to hold meeting on Alberta Clipper pipeline
- Europe's trend: Austria, once open, now shows migrants door
- French presidential candidate Fillon tells supporters not to give up the fight despite corruption allegations
- Reports: Member of Iran's nuclear negotiation team indicted
- Push for healthier nail salons in California finding success
- Men's World Cup Slalom Champions
- Arkansas legislator wants to pack heat at state Capitol
- Dutch treat: Philadelphia Flower Show celebrates Holland
- Michigan to offer prize in fight against invasive Asian carp
- Kane upstages Lukaku, powers Tottenham to 3-2 win vs Everton
- Police say man shot, wounded during Rio Carnival parade
- WTA Malaysian Open Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Dean Burmester wins 1st European Tour title at Tshwane Open
- Thomas Starzl, who pioneered liver transplant surgery and was a leading researcher into anti-rejection drugs, has died
- Liver transplant surgical pioneer Dr. Thomas Starzl dies
- Barty wins in Malaysia for 1st title
- Deutsche Bank plans $8.45 billion capital increase
- Russia: 1 dead, 3 detained in operation against IS cell
- Women's World Cup Super-G Results
- Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Sheeran set for iHeartRadio Awards
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Britain's Muir celebrates double gold at European indoors
- Texas police officials reassigned amid leaked video, records
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Freiburg condemns Frankfurt to 4th straight Bundesliga loss
- The Latest: Norwegian ship rescues 503 refugees from Med Sea
- Juventus draws for 1st time in league this season
- Holy Smokes! Israel takes step toward marijuana reforms
- Marseille offers glimpse of attacking potential in 4-1 rout
- England dismisses West Indies for 225 in 2nd ODI
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Scoreboard
- 'Logan' slices box office with $85.3M, 'Moonlight' gets bump
- Demare wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice; Contador, Porte behind
- Israeli PM vows to remove Arafat street sign in Arab town
- Blue is the color of the season at Paris Fashion Week
- The Latest: Sikh leaders near Seattle shocked by shooting
- David Silva sets up 2 goals as Man City beats Sunderland 2-0
- Yemen security officials say al-Qaida kills 11 soldiers
- Deutsche Bank to raise $8.5 billion to help restructure firm
- What people are saying about White House call for inquiry
- Firefighters in Wisconsin fight fire at their own firehouse
- Hackers drawn to energy sector's lack of sensors, controls
- Blues' Luatua banned for 4 weeks for high tackle
- British rancher shot, killed in Kenya in a farm invasion
- Liberty University student drowns in Indonesia
- Romanians march to protest persistent govt corruption
- Afghan family detained in Los Angeles are asking for release
- Attorneys seek release of Honduran teen held in California
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Hannover fires top 2, hires former Schalke boss Horst Heldt
- Spurs, City win to stay in Premier League chasing pack
- NHL GMs to talk video review, concussion protocol at meeting
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Stroman strong in final start before WBC
- Lorena Ochoa to play her LPGA Tour event in May
- El Salvador: Vatican mulls possible miracle by slain cleric
- Ichiro Suzuki hitless in Marlins spring debut
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Some Marines being investigated for sharing nude photos
- Bellew breaks hand, Haye ruptures Achilles in British bout
- Johnson wins in Mexico in debut as No. 1 player in the world
- Bus crash kills 16, injures 35 in Panama
- South Korea's military says that North Korea has fired a projectile into the waters off its east coast
- No. 1 Debuts
- North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles into ocean
- Greek title race gets more competitive as Olympiakos loses
- Mariners say goodbye to big names for WBC
- Keselowski steals Atlanta win after Harvick caught speeding
- Papua New Guinea hit by 6.5 earthquake, no tsunami expected
- UK's anti-terror forces thwart 13 attacks since mid-2013
- South Korea: North Korea fired several banned ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 km into ocean off its east coast
- Tyron Woodley chooses smarts over slugfest, keeps UFC belt
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Results
- Bolivia's leader in Venezuela after treatment in Cuba
- Les différentes allures des fleurs de cerisiers
- Rain washes out final of Brazil Open
- US beats Honduras to win CONCACAF U-20 Championship
- Barca goes for miracle win against PSG in Champions League
- Tree falls, kills woman at national park in California
- Trump expected to sign new travel ban order
- BC-BBI--World Baseball Classic Standings
- BC-GLF--Mexico Championship Scores
- Asian shares mixed following NKorean missile launch
- South Africa beats Fiji 19-12 to win Las Vegas Sevens
- Alabama city re-enacts march that sparked "Bloody Sunday"
- The Monks of Norcia auction beer in Taiwan to rebuild quake-destroyed monastery
- Taiwanese drug suspect shot dead in Indonesia during police raid
- ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results
- Wild beat Sharks to top standings
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Australian leader to continue free-trade talks in Indonesia
- Curry bounces back to lead Warriors over Knicks
- Taiwanese weightlifter snatches gold from Chinese for Beijing Olympics
- Lawyer for Vietnamese woman in Kim's death wants 2nd autopsy
- Gobert's reviewed tip-in lifts Jazz past Kings in overtime
- Javier Pastore's latest comeback is a timely boost for PSG
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Wild beat Sharks to gain division, conference leads
- Today in History
- Paceman Cummins prepares for 1st Shield match in 6 years
- For Colombian drug mules, trip to China can be deadly
- Pakistan says attack by militants kills 5 soldiers
- Film spotlights human trafficking as Trump promises action
- China markets buoyed by optimism over growth outlook
- Best photos from the past week in Asia
- Australia out for 276, a lead of 87; Jadeja gets 6 wickets
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Australian trekker dies near Mount Everest base camp
- Red Bulls spoil Atlanta's party
- Taiwan passports ranked 59th most valuable
- Ex cop links Philippine leader to killings in Senate inquiry
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Ex-sect members tell AP: Prosecutors obstructed abuse cases
- Ex-sect members tell AP: Prosecutors obstructed abuse cases
- Curry bounces back to lead Warriors over Knicks
- DGBAS chief says that consumers shouldn’t buy bananas if prices are too high
- Militant attack kills 4 Afghan police officers
- Malaysia protecting its 'dignity' in expelling NK ambassador
- Helicopter crash in Japan kills 9
- Maker of Peugeot to buy General Motors' European car business including Opel, Vauxhall
- PSA's $2.3 billion deal for GM's Opel will create Europe's No. 2 carmaker, realign industry
- Air India says all-female crew flies around the world
- Peugeot to buy GM's Opel, creating Europe's No. 2 carmaker
- India tackle Australia's lead on day 3
- China's congress meeting brings crackdown on critics
- Dustin Johnson is No. 1 in the world and playing like it
- South Korean pickpocket gang busted in Taipei
- Economic Affairs Minister expects no power supply shortages this summer
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Bus crashes into roadside house, driver critically injured and others safe
- Parise, Staal lead Wild to 3-1 win over Sharks
- Russian woman convicted of disseminating child porn released
- With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch discontent?
- Warriors will navigate a 'bizarre' schedule to San Antonio
- EU to approve new military training headquarters
- Weekend Sports in Brief
- Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattle with fear, disbelief
- Israel: Palestinian militant killed in shootout
- North Korea fires 4 banned ballistic missiles into sea
- An angry weekend follows on heels of frustrations for Trump
- Ex cop links Philippine leader to killings in Senate inquiry
- Israel media: police to question Netanyahu in ongoing probes
- Trump expected to sign new travel ban order
- Congress to probe Trump wiretap claim, FBI disputes it
- Ceremonies in Belgium mark 3 decades since ferry sinking
- EPA: Datan Power Plant meets EIA nitrogen oxide regulations
- As US aid and influence shrinks in Pakistan, China steps in
- NCIS investigating posting of nude photos of female Marines
- German official condemns Erdogan's Nazi remarks
- Liberals seeking a comeback take aim at their own party
- Trump hotel is the place to be in the nation's capital
- AP-NORC Poll: Political divide over American identity
- How the AP-NORC poll on American identity was conducted
- Suspected jihadists attack Mali military position; 12 dead
- Chances for a tax audit have rarely been this low
- Sarkozy calls for crisis meeting to salvage French right
- Demolition continues at historic Bangkok fort community
- Photo of the Day: Frozen world on highest peak in Taiwan
- Sri Lanka puts unbeaten test record in line vs Bangladesh
- The Latest: Brexit could threaten UK jobs in GM deal
- Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to be redefined
- Ukraine takes Russia to UN court over rebel funding, Crimea
- Taiwan’s diplomatic ties with Caribbean region not stable: Foreign Minister
- Taipei man's home torn down while meeting with construction co.
- French ex-premier Alain Juppe says he won't be a replacement for Francois Fillon if he withdraws his presidential bid
- The Latest: EU foreign ministers address Turkey spat
- Woman alleged of murdering model friend released by police
- The Latest: Alain Juppe rules out French presidential bid
- F1 drivers happy with the hurt dished out by faster cars
- Afghan security adviser: Muslims suffer terrorism, too
- Taipei to ban charcoal at restaurants
- The Latest: N. Korean ambassador decries Malaysia expulsion
- Israeli minister: US warned Israel about annexing West Bank
- UK to urge Russia to change, win back international trust
- Former New Taipei deputy mayor sentenced to 10 years for corruption
- Syrian fighters cut main road linking IS-held areas
- Lin sets her sights on successfully defending Universiade title
- The Latest: Kremlin distances itself from Trump's claim
- EU approves Hungary aid for nuclear plant
- Taipei man caught taking upskirt photos: 'work is very stressful'
- Reports: Inheritance at heart of missing French family probe
- Kiev court hears Ukraine tax official's embezzlement case
- FM: Poland's counter-candidate to Tusk "in the game" in EU
- Bahrain files lawsuit to dissolve secular political party
- Mayor approves Chelsea's plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge
- David Letterman: 'I would have gone to work on Trump'
- Misbah to lead Pakistan in test series against West Indies
- North Korea labels Malaysian ambassador persona non grata after Malaysia expels North's envoy over death of Kim Jong Nam
- Standard Life and Aberdeen agree on terms for merger
- Man accused of threats to congressman's staff due in court
- Defense firm: Former owners, exec to blame for Humvee fraud
- Greek fourth quarter economic contraction worse than thought
- Adele confirms marriage to partner Simon Konecki
- UN official urges South Sudan to allow food aid distribution
- EU takes big step toward organic food deal with Chile
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Surgeons remove 915 coins swallowed by Thai sea turtle
- Are high heel dress codes sexist? UK lawmakers debate topic
- Austrian govt criticizes headscarf advice for Muslim women
- New Exxon chief enters the market, cautiously
- Czechs look to start building new nuclear reactor in 2025
- Malaysia soccer squad barred from traveling to North Korea
- EU condemns launch of NKorea ballistic missiles
- Kremlin: Trump's wiretap claim purely a "domestic issue"
- Serbian court rejects extradition of Montenegro coup suspect
- Temperatures to drop to 13 degrees for northern Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Americans, British firming up plans for multisport event
- After outcry, Israeli Arab town removes sign honoring Arafat
- Hungary may tighten school travel laws after Italy bus crash
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- 19-year-old son fatally shoots father at Maryland home
- Jerry Sandusky transferred to a medium-security prison
- Top Israeli rabbi tells PM to act against US anti-Semitism
- Fantasia Barrino suffers burns, cancels concert
- Lithgow keeps you guessing, and laughing, in 'Trial & Error'
- Wenger denies spat involving Arsenal striker Sanchez
- Nigeria to close airport in Abuja, the capital, for repairs
- Berlin's long-delayed airport gets new boss
- Fitbit tracks your steps; now it wants to chart your Zs, too
- UN legal body reports Turkey to Security Council
- Rights group says Rwanda detains wife of opposition figure
- Harry Potter play gets 11 Olivier Awards nominations
- UK zoo gets license rejected after hundreds of animal deaths
- Cops: Man threw gas on wife and set her on fire, killing her
- UN atomic chief expects US cooperation on Iran nuke pact
- Overdose survivors in this Ohio city face misdemeanor charge
- Rory Feek remembers late wife Joey a year after her death
- Supreme Court scraps case of transgender teenager who wants to use boys' bathroom in his Virginia high school
- French president calls for a multi-speed Europe
- Puerto Rico mayor investigated in sexual harassment case
- Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights
- AP Source: New travel ban order to temporarily halt entry for those seeking new visas from 6 Muslim-majority countries
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- Peugeot 3008 named 'Car of the Year' at Geneva auto show
- Bayer Leverkusen hires Tayfun Korkut as coach
- Myanmar says ethnic rebels stage raid on northeastern town
- White House trade adviser: Deficit undermines US security
- Chickpea crepes boast flavor _ and nutrition
- US renews global terrorism warning for Americans abroad
- Police open fire on protesters in southern Nepal, killing 3
- Slovenian leader: Invitation for Trump-Putin summit still on
- CNN's Alisyn Camerota is writing a novel
- Music Review: Seela sings of spiritual faith and doubt
- 'La La Land,' in live concert form, coming to Hollywood Bowl
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US factory orders up 1.2 percent in January, although key investment category declined
- Kenya says 379 herders arrested for ranch invasions
- The Latest: Ban halts entries for 6 Muslim-majority nations
- US factory orders up 1.2 percent in January
- Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
- In rare reversal, Ohio court overturns cocaine filler case
- Supreme Court sides with defendant claiming jury race bias
- Liz Weston: 9 bills where you can cut a better deal
- Justices decline to extend ruling on repeat offenders
- Iraq says its removal from revised US travel ban sends a 'positive message' for relations
- Zambian police say 8 people have died and 28 have been injured in a stampede during food handouts at a youth center
- The Latest: Russian general badly wounded in Syria
- Review: Colin Hay makes Nashville pit stop on 'Fierce Mercy'
- US stocks slip further from record highs as banks decline
- Apartment in US president's Trump Tower rented out on Airbnb
- 8 die in stampede during food handouts in Zambia
- Ibrahimovic and Mings charged by FA for violent conduct
- Column: Johnson playing like he'll be at No. 1 for a while
- Emma Watson hits back at critics of provocative photo shoot
- Israel beats South Korea 2-1 at World Baseball Classic
- Austrian SWAT units detain 5 in Islamic extremist probe
- Met Gala, exhibit honoring Rei Kawakubo previewed in Paris
- Iraq welcomes removal from revised US travel ban
- Congressman apologizes for crude joke about Kellyanne Conway
- Thai king strips monastic title from wanted Buddhist abbot
- Rangers 3B Beltre says he'll play WBC for Dominican Republic
- Chrissy Teigen reveals postpartum depression battle
- Olympiakos fires coach Bento after 3rd straight loss
- Red Wings recall D-man Robbie Russo to replace Ryan Sproul
- Senate asks former Trump adviser to retain Russia material
- APNewsBreak: Condemned Ohio man kills himself on death row
- Boston Medical Center receives $25M gift
- Colbrelli beats leader Demare in Stage 2 of Paris-Nice
- White House says President Trump has signed revised executive order on temporary travel ban
- Senate to consider repeal of Obama-era labor rule
- Napoli looking to Mertens against Real Madrid
- Palermo appoints American-born Paul Baccaglini as president
- GM eliminating shift at Michigan plant; 1,100 jobs affected
- Bar shooting suspect asked victims if 'status was legal'
- New Cavs center Bogut dealing with 'immigration issues'
- 97-year-old twins who died together remembered as inspiring
- Tavecchio re-elected as Italian football president
- International group says oil supply will slowly tighten
- Feds: Man in terror support case threatened to behead mom
- UN urged to add Afghan forces as a violator of child rights
- Changes made to deal settling NYC police surveillance suits
- Iranian fast boats move close to US ship in Strait of Hormuz
- Parents: Bar release of video of UConn student's death
- Ohio vet shoots at firefighters, thinking it was a break-in
- Quebec musher collects 8th win in Maine's Can-Am Crown
- Government pressure leads to English FA diversity overhaul
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Some real-world twin tips for Amal Clooney, Beyonce
- BC-APFN-US--Money & Markets Digest
- Bey's Babies: Beyonce shares photos of growing baby bump
- Matt Damon narrating new Boston Marathon documentary
- World's 1st woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, turns 80
- Snowmobile accidents, deaths up in Maine this year
- Kidnapping of judge's children propels fast-paced thriller
- Scalia family donates justice's papers to Harvard Law School
- 'The Keeper of Lost Things' has unexpected twists, turns
- Biden to discuss fight to end cancer at South By Southwest
- Justice Department backs off request to halt 'bathroom bill'
- Argentina teachers strike, millions of students miss class
- Indian air ambulance plane crashes near Bangkok, pilot dies
- Badminton great Lin Dan still has unfinished business
- Defense in ex-NFL star's murder trial claims new evidence
- Nigeria warns: Don't travel to US, valid visa holders barred
- McCartney hits high, Met Ball preview at Paris Fashion Week
- Coast Guard's Twitter account hacked with sex invitation
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- Pentagon: US troops play new role in Syria
- EU to host Syria conference in Brussels next month
- Indiana man gets 190 years for fatally shooting 3 in robbery
- NKorea: US-SKorea exercises leading to 'nuclear disaster'
- Nigerian governor guilty of corruption get 5 years' jail
- "La Bicicleta" is original, say Carlos Vives and Shakira
- Officials from Mexico and Texas urge state to defend NAFTA
- Pay me: Guessing the Rams' schedule for a million bucks
- Robb Stauber named head coach of US women for Worlds
- Albania opposition delays launch of judicial reform
- TCM host Robert Osborne has died at 84, network says
- Punch thrown during traffic cone dispute kills DC man
- 1st Filipino-American bishop ordained in US to serve in Utah
- Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to cooperate on transport, energy
- Bill Paxton died from stroke suffered after surgery
- Robert Osborne, genial face of TCM, dead at 84
- Historic drama 'Underground' reflects on state of US
- Lawyer for Afghan family detained in Los Angeles says immigration officials have agreed to release them
- Scientist tweak seat cushion material to clean up oil spills
- GOP grapples as it shifts from opposition party to governing
- The Latest: Christie pal gets probation in United bribe case
- Political mentor to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sentenced to 4 years of probation in United Airlines bribery case
- Christie mentor gets probation in United bribery scandal
- Revised US travel ban leaves Syrians confused, yet hopeful
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: Mom, 4 kids are identified as house fire victims
- Author: Sanction Middlebury students who shouted down speech
- Iditarod mushers begin nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska
- Zap Map: Satellite tracks lightning for better heads up
- Panama's Manuel Noriega to undergo brain surgery
- American Indians protesting Trump, pipeline with march
- Juice order at Chinese buffet causes children throat burns
- Poll: Small majority in US see risk in admitting refugees
- Rapinoe says she will respect US Soccer policy for anthems
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- US: 11 of 27 reef fish species in Hawaii are overfished
- Oscars debacle hovers over trial between PwC and MF Global
- Co-founder of digital publisher steps down as company chair
- Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead of first vote
- Mom and 4 kids, ages 7 to 15, die in fire; dad, child escape
- 22 million at risk for bad weather in central United States
- England soccer leaders criticized for 'sham' diversity plan
- Libya militias who seized oil terminals aim to take Benghazi
- Exxon says it'll spend $20 billion on Gulf Coast projects
- Former executive of failed Keys resort guilty in $300M scam
- The Latest: Sikh community leader: Shooting victim back home
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- NHL expansion Vegas Golden Knights make first player signing
- 'Real men cry': LeBron James says he cries at some movies
- Colombia's Santos may have received Odebrecht contributions
- Florida congressman faces raucous crowd at town hall meeting
- Confederate-themed Mississippi flag heading back to court
- Woman seeks right to trial in Trump University case
- Pennsylvania Senate Democrats resist ransom in cyberattack
- Media: Israel OK's bill banning foreign boycott activists
- Lawmakers want feds to protect "Connecticut" shade tobacco
- A look at what's in, what's out in Trump's new travel ban
- Columbus police: Animal lover died trying to save dog
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Missile tests add pressure on Trump over North Korea
- Mexican man arrested in El Salvador with $139,900
- Eyeing future after problematic past, VW showcases 'Sedric'
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- Box Office Top 20: 'Logan' debut even bigger than expected
- Chelsea takes 10-point lead; Hazard, Costa score vs West Ham
- BC-US--Index, US
- Report: Syrian children suffering 'toxic stress'
- The Latest: Coroner: Missing Indianapolis woman drowned
- US airstrikes kill former Guantanamo detainee in Yemen
- Unusually tense interview between Stephanopoulos, Trump aide
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Margaritaville King Jimmy Buffet launches retirement village
- Tyson and Deutsche Bank slide; Southwestern Energy jumps
- Sevilla held by Alaves, loses ground to Barcelona and Madrid
- Rates on US Treasury bills rise to highest level in 8 years
- Feds, bishop announce reform plan to address child sex abuse
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Attorney general clarifies testimony on Russian contacts
- Cuevas wins 3rd straight Brazil Open after 2 days
- Suspected extremists kill at least 5 gendarmes in Niger
- As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wiretap mystery
- Court hearings delayed for man accused of Jewish threats
- Old abuse claim raised against mom charged in teen's death
- The Latest: Government says Afghan family was released
- Ben Carson compares slavery to immigration to America
- Former Puerto Rico senator charged in corruption case
- Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki reaches cusp of NBA's 30,000-point club
- House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul
- Spielberg, Streep, Hanks may team for Pentagon Papers movie
- CSX reaches deal with hedge fund, hires new railroad CEO
- DHS chief: Agency may separate parents, children at border
- 5-year-old wins Oklahoma spelling bee, heading for nationals
- Small Florida airport will remain closed during Trump visits
- APNewsBreak: Audit: NY agency for the disabled stonewalled
- Park Service photos challenge Trump on inauguration
- North Dakota highway closed by pipeline protests may reopen
- Man convicted of murder in shooting death of NYPD officer
- Amazon shares data with Arkansas prosecutor in murder case
- California eases conditions at death row disciplinary unit
- Arena will be cautious with players for World Cup qualifying
- Police: British woman assaulted in weekslong Outback ordeal
- Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale throws 2 innings in spring debut
- Survey finds pervasive corruption in Asia hindering progress
- Cavs center Bogut injured just minute into debut
- Une découverte sur la reproduction des larmes bleues de Matsu
- Trump offers Planned Parenthood funds if it halts abortions
- China's appetite for Taiwan pineapples grows
- UN says Western Sahara envoy Ross has offered resignation
- Guardians of cricket set new regulations on bats, behavior
- Peru's president recalls envoy over attacks by Venezuela
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Day after North Korea missile tests, US military begins moving equipment for missile defense system to ally South Korea
- US moves parts of controversial missile defense to SKorea
- Ex-Mexican police official convicted in reporter's murder
- Formosa Chemicals & Fibre plant explosion injures 4
- Magnitute 4.4 quake hits Yilan County coastal region
- Pyongyang says it will ban Malaysians from leaving North Korea amid diplomatic dispute over killing of Kim Jong Nam.
- The Latest: Vermont college investigates rowdy protest
- U.S. challenges Taiwan, 21 others over maritime claims
- US military remains dominant in Asia, but China is rising
- Business group: China tech plan threat to foreign firms
- Malaysia's deputy prime minister says North Koreans are barred from leaving country, after Pyongyang blocked Malaysians
- Trial starts for terror suspect, but he stays in his cell
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Malaysian official says country preventing N. Korean diplomats from leaving because Pyongyang 'manipulated' murder case
- Miura surpasses soccer great Matthews' longevity milestone
- Malaysian prime minister says North Korea 'effectively holding our citizens hostage' by barring them from leaving
- Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat in 1st test v Bangladesh
- Today in History
- Lehtonen makes 42 saves, Stars extend domination of Capitals
- Restive Chinese region offers rewards to recruit more police
- N. Korea, Malaysia ban each other's citizens from leaving
- Report: Syrian children suffering 'toxic stress'
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwan Taoyuan Int'l Airport named best airport in Asia-Pacific
- China rejects accusations keeping defense budget under wraps
- Socialite receives additional 19-year-prison sentence for serial drug-rape
- Australia to host England in 1st women's day-night test
- Housing prices to fall 3-5% in Taiwan: Hua Nan Bank
- APNewsBreak: For first time, Casey Anthony speaks about her daughter's death, says she still doesn't know what happened
- India out for 274, sets Australia 188 to win 2nd test
- 2nd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard
- APNewsBreak: For 1st time, Casey Anthony speaks about case
- APNewsBreak: For 1st time, Casey Anthony speaks about case
- UN chief arrives on emergency visit to Somalia for famine
- Police: British woman assaulted in weekslong Outback ordeal
- Pakistan temporarily reopens its border with Afghanistan
- Asian shares mostly higher despite pullback on Wall Street
- BC-BKN--NBA Glance
- Drug suspects killed as police rejoin Philippine crackdown
- Iraqi commander: Troops capture Mosul government complex
- US moves parts of controversial missile defense to SKorea
- Bogut breaks leg on debut for Cavs, who lose to Heat
- American Indians to protest Trump, pipeline in Washington
- Top 25 Capsules
- Lin leads late rally as Nets defeat Grizzlies 122-109
- Costa Cruises to set sail from Keelung this year
- Ukrainian court arrests top tax official
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Iguodala scores 24, Warriors beat feuding Hawks 119-111
- US moves parts of controversial missile defense to SKorea
- Minimum speed in Taiwan's Hsuehshan Tunnel to be raised from 60 to 70 kph
- Taiwan Air Force hero charged with spying for China
- Pakistan plans to host international XI for 4 T20s
- Critics on new travel ban: more palatable, still problematic
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Bogut's broken leg leaves Cavaliers cracked, incomplete
- Afghan family detained in LA is freed but review is pending
- 8 Germans on trial for allegedly forming far-right group
- Turkish, US, Russian military chiefs hold surprise meeting
- Philippines protests 'Madam Secretary' portrayal of leader
- Trump's new travel ban comes without the chaos of first one
- A look at what's in, what's out in Trump's new travel ban
- White House counsel's office staffing up team of lawyers
- Taiwan welcomes President of Nauru
- Unheralded special teams guys often best free agent signings
- Poll: Americans divided on admitting refugees
- GOP bill unlikely to settle passionate health care debate
- Highlights of House GOP health care legislation
- As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wiretap mystery
- Vietnamese families forced out by San Jose floods
- Top Trump security adviser faces questions in rare hearing
- Confirmation for Justice's No. 2 job occurs amid controversy
- German police search for man over killing of 9-year-old boy
- China says will take measures against US missile system deployed in S. Korea, says US and Seoul will bear consequences
- Restive Chinese region offers rewards to recruit more police
- Transgender Virginia student: Ruling leaves kids in limbo
- German court to rule in refugee's Facebook lawsuit
- More fake drugs found by prosecutors
- Photo of the Day: Nighttime view of Tainan Park
- Taiwan talk show host ordered to pay fine to tycoon
- Malaysia says it foiled planned attack on 'Arab royalties'
- Taipei to start enforcing sidewalk cycling laws
- EU court rules states not obliged to grant visas to refugees
- China slams Dalai Lama's appearance with comic John Oliver
- Ski federation seeks longer ban for Norway star Johaug
- Russia gives new 'Beauty and the Beast' film a 16+ rating
- India bowls Australia out for 112, wins 2nd test by 75 runs
- Europe launches latest earth observation satellite
- Former EU president says bloc needs more ambition
- Shell shuts Nigeria's Bonga oilfield for maintenance
- Putin pardons woman convicted in Russia for text messages
- Court to hear case of Mississippi's Confederate flag fight
- Taiwan exports rise for 5th straight month in February
- The Latest: Hungary 'under siege' from migrants, Orban says
- AP Explains: Why anti-missile system tricky issue for Seoul
- Thailand seizes 422 pieces of smuggled elephant tusks
- Rihanna goes back to school for Paris Fashion Week
- New system could give Barcelona a chance against PSG
- China's foreign reserves rise following capital controls
- Russia: World court has no jurisdiction in Ukraine case
- Jackie Chan: Hollywood competition means better China films
- EU court strikes down 2013 decision to block UPS-TNT deal
- Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened by support
- French officials: avalanche strikes Tignes ski resort, rescue operation ongoing
- Syrian government troops push against IS in country's north
- Austrian official: Turkish cyberattack on foreign ministry
- Labor groups: current national holiday overtime pay unreasonable
- General strike shuts much of southern Nepal after 3 killed
- Avalanche strikes French Alps resort of Tignes
- Indian Holi Festival coming to Taipei March 12
- EU court upholds tax rules on electronic publications
- Iran unveils new multi-purpose helicopter
- The Latest: Iran to stop visas for Americans after new ban
- South Africa's Jordaan out of FIFA Council election
- Rangers execs lead off defense in Cuban smuggling trial
- Casey Affleck to voice animatronic bear in PETA protest
- Morocco applies to join West African regional economic bloc
- MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says WBC on solid ground
- French authorities say no fatalities in Tignes avalanche, rescue operation over
- Fredericks leaves 2024 Olympic bid role, waives vote
- Trumps' tweets confound French finance minister
- New York City firefighters use drone to help battle blaze
- Smith says he was wrong to seek help on DRS decision
- 2 challenging mysteries have one thing in common: Malaysia
- SUVs, high-end sports cars provide the roar at Geneva show
- Hungary's leader calls migration 'Trojan horse' of terrorism
- Twins make academic history with top GPAs at NY high school
- Hollywood film on couple who saved Jews premiering in Poland
- The quirks and traditions of Britain's budget
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Day care worker charged, video shows child pushed down steps
- Common, Corinne Bailey Rae to headline Playboy Jazz Fest
- Credit Suisse Taiwan senior executive suspected of insider trading
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Richard Simmons' rep denies housekeeper controlling star
- Madagascar lashed by rain, wind from Cyclone Enawo
- Philippine House OKs bill to restore death penalty
- PSA Group's chief tells Opel, Vauxhall: 'We're here to help'
- Ohio suspect in women's slayings awaits 2nd report on sanity
- German groups, Jewish heirs unite efforts to locate lost art
- Thai military drops defamation case over torture report
- Trump says freed Gitmo prisoners 'returned to battlefield'
- 1st Test: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Crews fight fires in Colorado, Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma
- UK plans for EU exit facing more snags in Parliament
- Boxing authorities cast doubt on Fury's return
- Global economic growth seen picking up but risks loom
- Berlin zoo laments death of polar bear cub Fritz
- Indian professor sentenced to life in prison for Maoist link
- Pennsylvania man guilty of killing boss at bus stop
- The Latest: Mulvaney says health law made care unaffordable
- Collector who used fake Heisman as collateral pleads guilty
- George Michael had heart disease, died of natural causes, UK coroner says
- Ex-boxing promoter, hoops coach seeks new embezzlement trial
- Israeli police question Hollywood mogul in Netanyahu probe
- George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says
- Massa fastest as F1 preseason testing resumes in Barcelona
- Homes damaged as severe storms, tornadoes hit Midwest
- Nation's best cheesemakers out to prove it in Wisconsin
- Police: Man smashed glass bottle on NYC museum guard's head
- German finance minister happy to talk trade surplus with US
- Israel beats Taiwan 15-7 at World Baseball Classic
- Report finds exonerations in the US rose again in 2016
- British air force jets escort Romanian plane to safe landing
- Kosovo's president asks for creation of a regular army
- Surging imports push US trade deficit to $48.5 billion in January, biggest since 2012
- US trade deficit jumps to 5-year high of $48.5 billion
- Germany urges EU to rally behind Poland's Tusk for top job
- Vet singer plays Doctor Grenvil in Met Opera's 'Traviata'
- 'SNL' star Pete Davidson gets sober, returns to public life
- Judge OKs new Cleveland police policies on the mentally ill
- The Latest: Trump says Russia 'ran over' Obama
- 'Will & Grace' stars share pictures from series' revival
- Oh Snap? After bursting out of the gate, shares of give way
- AP NewsBreak: New le Carre novel brings back George Smiley
- Myanmar military calls for ethnic rebels to join peace talks
- Review: A 'Beauty and the Beast' with a new dimension
- General Mills boosts eco-friendly grain Kernza
- New Jersey zoning board turns down Muslim community center
- WikiLeaks publishes thousands of documents that it says come from the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence
- Supreme Court justice family apologizes to family of slave
- Bolivia's Morales will return to Cuba for surgery
- Pricey parking spot in Brooklyn on the market for $300,000
- WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what it says are CIA documents
- 3rd person dies after fire at Baltimore assisted living home
- The Latest: Firefighters injured battling Texas blaze
- Museum of Albanian alphabet attacked in Macedonian city
- A cat-astrophe! 30K pounds of cat litter spills onto highway
- US surfer drowns in Puerto Rico amid rough seas
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open broadly lower
- Police kill driver after chase of vehicle with woman, 3 kids
- SeaWorld prepares for last orca birth at its parks
- AP Photos: As Dutch elections near, posters proliferate
- Review: Bionic beasts take over Earth in thrilling 'Horizon'
- Libya's eastern parliament quits UN peace deal with Tripoli
- Police in Spain hunt for massive dine and dash suspects
- South Sudan experiencing ethnic cleansing, UN report says
- Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Without a Woman'
- Japan, Israel, Netherlands win in World Baseball Classic
- 'Hamilton' US tour led by actor who vows a 'gritty' take
- Ibrahimovic handed 3-match ban for elbowing opponent
- Rhinoceros killed for horn in French zoo
- 79-year-old doctor convicted in $200M health fraud scheme
- Health care stocks fall in early trade on reform proposal
- Ex-Rutgers football player accepts plea deal in dorm heist
- CORRECTS: Justice Department: Chinese firm ZTE Corp. pleads guilty, to pay US $892 million for violating Iran sanctions
- Review: 'High Noon' book draws down on Hollywood blacklist
- New York couple wins $10M on lottery scratch-off ticket
- Brazil's economy dips 3.6% in 2016 in historic recession
- German minister says Turkey needs to tone down rhetoric
- Politician who slammed Ramadan message under fire for slur
- Nominee for deputy attorney general says he's not aware of any requirement for him to recuse himself from Russia matter
- Chinese firm pleads guilty to breaking Iran sanctions
- New Obama books to be published by imprint of previous books
- CNN chief: Politicians should oppose Trump's attack on media
- Former soccer coach charged with 8 counts of child abuse
- British Museum show charts American art from 1960s to Trump
- Erdrich and 4 debut novelists are PEN/Faulkner finalists
- The Latest: Hacking disclosures test for new CIA director
- EU approves Czech plan to subsidize efficient electricity
- Plant species discovered in Colombia named to honor Santos
- Co-founder of Georgia-based Waffle House chain dies at 97
- German minister: Russia waging fake news 'propaganda war'
- Macedonian president warns of Albanian threat to sovereignty
- Ask Brianna: How to find a job with a liberal arts degree
- Stephen King ridicules Trump over wiretapping allegation
- ACLU slams Puerto Rico decree that calls for fasting, prayer
- Myanmar's ex-colonial capital captivates with faded glory
- Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers report more threats
- Visitor center honoring Harriet Tubman opening in Maryland
- Station wagons power up for European market
- Cuban imprisoned for impersonating US border agent in Texas
- Man convicted in Germany of attack on refugee home
- Italy makes 3 changes for Six Nations match against France
- Trump welcomes first wave of White House tourists
- Chicago Police proposes easing use-of-force policy
- Rhode Island attorney general objects to 38 Studios release
- Authorities want mental exam of man in mother's decapitation
- Ex-British spy who compiled unproven Trump dossier surfaces
- The Latest: Dakota Access pipeline could be moving oil soon
- UK treasury chief to keep purse strings tight amid Brexit
- Judge: Clerk doesn't have to pay legal fees for gay couples
- Forget Trump; Slovenian president rules Instagram
- Saudi energy minister keeping close eye on US oil producers
- Heavy wind, equipment failure knock out power in Puerto Rico
- Swiss Olympic body supports Sion bid for 2026 Winter Games
- Patinkin says 'Homeland' trying to improve Muslim depiction
- The Latest: More threats against Jewish groups in US, Canada
- Ohio justice won't hear debate on family members autopsies
- A chat with the man who took over Lonely Planet at age 24
- Panama ex-dictator Noriega has surgery to remove brain tumor
- French police detain 50 youths for stoning cars, smoke bombs
- Federal judge rejects request to temporarily stop construction of Dakota Access pipeline
- Police: Driver owes nearly $51,000 in unpaid tolls, fees
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Michigan teen gets 3-D-printed shoes for large feet
- Confederate group won't take down rebel flag along highway
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Lawyer: Pence's AOL account adds new wrinkle to civil case
- Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving due in court
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Orlando City's Kaka out 6 weeks with hamstring injury
- NYC landmarks Art Deco interiors of Waldorf Astoria
- Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town to perform at ACMs
- Missouri counties do what state won't: Track opioid sales
- Review: The Shins harness 'Heartworms' on playful 5th album
- Team Sky acknowledge 'mistakes' over mystery medical package
- 2 Vermont towns oppose development inspired by Mormon leader
- Valdez, Ramirez, Magdaleno to defend WBO belts April 22
- Badminton No 1 defies medics to enter last All England Open
- Argentina unions protest against president's job cuts
- India native faces Nevada sentencing on terrorism charges
- DJ Khaled to headline music cruise aboard Norwegian Sky
- 4-time champ takes Iditarod lead in Alaska's sled dog race
- GOP health care bill compared with Obama-era law
- Harvard dropout Zuckerberg to address grads at alma mater
- Tornado carries wedding memories from Illinois to Indiana
- Ejecutivos Rangers: no hablamos de contrabando de jugadores
- Experts: New travel ban more palatable, still problematic
- Alaska underwater pipeline leak may have started in December
- FEC questions other spending by Linda Bean PAC backing Trump
- Chazelle's Neil Armstrong drama dated for October 2018
- Israel steps up battle against boycott movement
- New kids streaming service will have 'Scooby Doo,' 'Jetsons'
- As school choice goes national, a city shows its perils
- Drugmakers fall as investors see pricing threat from Trump
- Uber to hire chief operating officer to help embattled CEO
- House GOP health bill adds up to big tax cut for the rich
- US to open CONCACAF Gold Cup against Panama on July 8
- Ochoa to play only an exhibition at her LPGA Tour event
- Daring nighttime raid turns to deadly trap in Mosul
- Woman's body found in her car 3 days after it is towed
- Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan move to boost ties
- Conservative Fillon restarts campaign after divisive scandal
- Beirut money-changers accused of funneling $20 million to IS
- Short film shows 'Love Actually' stars are married
- Trump's promises vs. the Republican plan on health care
- Bennett beats sprint favorites in stage 3 of Paris-Nice
- US credit card debt shrinks in January
- US to face Czech Republic in Fed Cup semifinals in Florida
- Paterson, New Jersey, mayor facing corruption charges
- Trump set to roll back federal fuel-economy requirements
- AP Explains: How to transform GOP health care plan into law
- MF Global, PwC blame each other for MF Global's collapse
- Hundreds pack Texas Capitol for transgender bathroom debate
- The Latest: Man accused of mom's decapitation gets lawyer
- Tillerson traveling to Asia next week to discuss NKorea
- Ukrainian official says don't lift sanctions against Russia
- Nike unveils hijab for Muslim athletes
- Fisher's finish leads to Match Play and a shot at Masters
- Train hits and drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; unknown number of deaths, injuries
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Train hits bus in Mississippi; unknown number dead, injured
- FBI director keeps it light amid Trump wiretapping claims
- 'I got a new piercing': Branch impales ski instructor's lip
- Daughters of Panama ex-dictator Noriega say he's in critical condition after brain surgery
- Authorities say Oklahoma woman has fatal heart attack fighting blaze, raising four-state wildfire death toll to six
- Police arrest suspect in fatal Virginia mall stabbing
- Battle looms over Bill Cosby's testimony on drugs and sex
- Lawmaker shocked by 'insane' boozing at Rhode Island capitol
- VA secretary urges extension of troubled choice program
- TCM to honor Robert Osborne with 48-hour tribute
- Fishers sue to get rid of Obama's New England ocean monument
- WikiLeaks: CIA has targeted everyday gadgets for snooping
- State Department resumes press briefings after 6-week break
- Puerto Rico freezes tax credits, $1.8B in funds amid crisis
- Mallinckrodt and Brown-Forman fall; Nimble Storage soars
- Dave Chappelle urges progressive policing in Ohio hometown
- Jordanian who killed 7 Israeli girls in 1997 set for release
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- Woman sentenced for killing boyfriend with fireplace poker
- The Latest: New Jersey mayor is charged in overtime scheme
- Lawsuit suggests electrical failures led to Flight 370 crash
- New York US attorney gets personal with new Twitter account
- Real Madrid beats Napoli 3-1 to reach Champs League quarters
- CBS' Pelley noted for blunt evaluations of Trump
- Guyana officials suspected of using state funds for homes
- Marine commandant condemns nude photo-sharing by his troops
- Bayern completes Arsenal's Euro misery with another 5-1 win
- Baldwin: Trump impression unlikely at Correspondents dinner
- South Africa wins toss, bats in 1st test vs. New Zealand
- Police: Man raped, beat woman for 2 weeks for losing purse
- SXSW to remove immigration warnings from festival contract
- Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 27-March 5
- More groups press Jeff Sessions on civil rights commitment
- CSX freight train carrying hazardous materials derails
- Drug trafficker says he bribed Honduran president and son
- The Latest: Train hits bus in Mississippi; killing 3
- Senate votes to block Obama-era rule on federal land plans
- Mexico concerned by US plan to separate detained families
- Return of 'Voice' leads NBC to ratings victory
- On Italy's WBC team, predominant language is English
- Trump tweet signals ongoing support for Guantanamo
- The Latest: India man sentenced in US in terror plot case
- 6 dismembered bodies found in bags left in southern Mexico
- The Latest: Hit man in Texas murder-for-hire set to die
- Serena Williams withdraws from Indian Wells with knee injury
- Judge to rule on Singapore teen's asylum case this month
- Supreme Court: Weapons allowed on Madison buses
- Report: Immigrant in country illegally charged with murder
- Report: African women ahead as lawmakers, but face violence
- House intel to hold first Russia hearing later this month
- LL Bean recalls 3,000 pairs of adjustable snowshoes
- Business Highlights
- At 41, former closer Gagne hoping WBC spurs major comeback
- Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings in elbow
- Q&A: How can I stop my TV from spying on me?
- Senate demands action to end threats to Jewish facilities
- Man charged with attempted murder in mannequin hammer attack
- Location is everything for a World Golf Championships event
- AP Interview: LA Sheriff thinks feds may target marijuana
- Judge: Federal lawsuit against Baylor University can proceed
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Margaret Atwood, Annie Proulx up for women's fiction prize
- Justice Department wants its appeal of old travel ban tossed
- Court decides to censure, not remove anti-gay marriage judge
- UN Security Council condemns NKorea's new missile launches
- Man pleads guilty to killing 2 who tried to help him on road
- Study: California fault could cause magnitude-7.4 quake
- South Africa 63-3 at lunch on day 1, 1st test vs NZ
- The Latest: Groups want leaking Alaska pipeline shut down
- Flint's water line replacement to take until at least 2019
- Australian service marks third anniversary of MH370 tragedy
- Lakers hire former agent Rob Pelinka as new general manager
- Key issues in trial of Samsung heir charged with bribery
- Scherzer knuckles down, comes up with new fastball grip
- Retour des papillons à Taiwan
- Japan's economy grows 1.2 pct in Oct-Dec, below estimates
- Cardinals beat the Marlins 9-2, Red Sox beat Nationals 5-3
- Kristen Stewart explains why she went public about love life
- Three things in Taiwan that surprise Chinese tourists: Forbes
- France scores twice in opening minutes, wins SheBelieves Cup
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan
- Mavs' Nowitzki starts fast, reaches 30,000 points vs Lakers
- Packers DL Letroy Guion suspended 4 games
- Alaska pot regulators to again consider onsite use
- China proposes North Korea suspend nuclear, missile activities in exchange for halt in US-South Korea military drills
- Hawaii plans to fight President Trump's revised travel ban
- Ex-NFLer Jarryd Hayne finding life difficult back Down Under
- Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile warned of violating fair trade laws as price war continues
- Former Vice President Lee Yuan-tsu dies at 94
- Nowitzki tops 30,000 points, Mavs roll past Lakers, 122-111
- Police say terror suspect killed in gunbattle in north India
- Blue Jackets win 2-0, hand Devils 8th straight loss
- Today in History
- Ex-Panama dictator Noriega is critical after brain surgeries
- Colombian rebels exchange rifles for rattles amid baby boom
- New York, New Jersey pols ask Trump to stop Emirates flight
- Texas has executed convicted hit man Rolando Ruiz for 1992 insurance scheme killing of San Antonio woman
- Malaysia: N. Korean's family may be scared to come forward
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Gunmen attack military hospital in Afghan capital
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
- New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard
- Lights out at Statue of Liberty for several hours
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Australian service marks third anniversary of MH370 tragedy
- Germany's Dirk Nowitzki joins 30,000-point club in NBA
- 10 years gone: No word of ex-FBI man lost in Iran on CIA job
- Key events in case of ex-FBI agent lost in Iran on CIA job
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- NHL: Bobrovsky shuts out opposition for 3rd game in a row
- Over 20,000 cross reopened Pakistani-Afghan border
- VW recalls Audis in China to check coolant pumps
- Catholic Church of Guam sets up $1 million settlement fund
- Celebrity Chef Michael Symon to open restaurant
- Indian snowshoe racer to fight sex abuse charge
- Author writes about the 'North Pond Hermit'
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Taiwan's OhBear helps kick off nation’s first travel safety awareness week
- Wind conditions should ease, helping crews battle wildfires
- Republican governors complain about GOP health care plan
- Governors' comments about GOP plan to replace health law
- Where Trump won in NYC, residents allay immigrants' fears
- Acid victims redefine beauty in Bangladesh fashion show
- Where Trump won in NYC, residents allay immigrants' fears
- Spy novelists keeping an eye on Trump-Russia allegations
- Women's March organizers call for 'A Day Without a Woman'
- Mendis out for 194, Sri Lanka reaches 443-6 at lunch, day 2
- Taiwan Navy eyes helicopter carrier
- Cold snap brings snow to Taiwan’s high mountains
- German police hunt for man accused of killing boy
- D Niklas Hjalmarsson set to return for Chicago Blackhawks
- Taiwan seeks to improve women's safety amid rising domestic violence
- Taiwan has fifth-lowest rate of bribery in Asia Pacific: survey
- China's exports rise in first 2 months of the year
- Cuba blanks China 6-0 for 1st win at World Baseball Classic
- WikiLeaks fallout: Should you worry about alleged CIA hacks?
- Credit Suisse Taiwan senior executive and husband out on bail
- Strong increase in German factory production in January
- UN: South Africa's ICC withdrawal revoked after court ruling
- Taipei to subsidize rotavirus vaccination for infants
- South African police probe heist at Johannesburg airport
- Allrounder Marsh to return to Australia with shoulder injury
- Snowboarder dies in avalanche in France, 2 others missing
- Facing strong pushback, GOP leaders advance health care bill
- Germany hopeful relations with Turkey can normalize
- Iraq vows to target militants in neighboring countries
- WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they a risk?
- GOP health care bill compared with Obama-era law
- Greek farmers protesting tax hikes fight police in Athens
- Decapitation case: Teen suspect's mental state to be probed
- US, China lock horns on missile defense against NKorea
- South Korea's highest court says it will rule on impeached president's fate on Friday
- AP Explains: How to transform GOP health care plan into law
- Philippine top diplomat loses job over US passport
- South Korean court to rule on Park's fate on Friday
- VA secretary wants Congress to extend Choice program
- Excerpts from opinions written by Judge Neil Gorsuch
- Scarred survivors inspire Italy to combat violence on women
- UN rights chief 'dismayed' at Trump efforts to 'intimidate'
- Ex-Paris mayor backing Macron in French presidential race
- Train hits bus carrying Texas tourists in Mississippi; 4 die
- Cyclone Enawo kills at least 3 in Madagascar; 500 homeless
- The Latest: Australia childcare staff protest gender pay gap
- Saudi policeman shot dead in eastern region
- UK treasury chief's budget to offer cautious approach
- Iran disputes US allegations about encounter at sea
- US-based aid group helping Syrians shut down in Turkey
- 80 percent of women don’t report workplace sexual harassment: survey
- Taiwanese universities appeasing Chinese insecurities is a dangerous game
- Photo of the Day: Swimming with sea turtles in southern Taiwan
- Anti-Islam populist Wilders protests outside Turkish embassy
- Alleged Iranian spy set to be tried in Germany
- Man claiming to be Kim's son says on YouTube that he's safe
- Real Madrid could do with some improvement despite victory
- 5 things to look for when riding tour buses: MOTC
- Germany names point man for victims of Berlin truck attack
- CWB: Cool and wet weather to last until Saturday in northern Taiwan
- Rubble and ash in Mosul museum retaken from Islamic State
- Europe-wide raids against suspects in online banking fraud
- Cricket Australia chief defends captain Steve Smith
- 5 Afghan teens who raped boy to be expelled from Sweden
- European rights official denounces new Hungarian asylum law
- China has granted preliminary approval for 38 new Trump trademarks, fueling conflict-of-interest concerns
- Kosovo opposition urged to pass border deal with Montenegro
- EU fines car component suppliers $155 million over cartels
- China grants preliminary approval to 38 new Trump trademarks
- Johnson says Britain still backs 2-state solution in Mideast
- Chinese goods fraud through UK costs EU some $2.1 billion
- In world first, Iceland to require firms to prove equal pay
- Kristen Stewart explains why she went public about love life
- UK museum's 'earliest known bird' flies coop for Tokyo show
- Utility working on repairs after electric substation fire
- Egypt's best known archaeologist called Messi an idiot
- Taiwan Ministry of Culture to call National Culture Congress
- The Latest: Train 'just kept coming,' bus passenger says
- From Ferrari speedster to Opel's SUV: Geneva's hottest rides
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Afghan Defense Ministry says more than 30 killed in attack on military hospital in Kabul
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- UN chief: Funding, support needed for AU troops in Somalia
- More than 50 youths still detained after riots near Paris
- Mayor of Senegal's capital charged with embezzlement
- Scarlett Johansson files for divorce from Romain Dauriac
- The Latest: Estimate of burned land in Kansas almost doubles
- Eyes on selfie-taking ushers at China's political meetings
- 6 Nations: Wales unchanged for Ireland on Friday
- Bottas ahead again in F1 testing; Massa close behind
- 'Cries From Syria' is an unsparing, must-see documentary
- NATO chief warns Kosovo against army move
- Libya's eastern parliament calls for elections next year
- EU police nab slippery eel smugglers doing trade with China
- Actor Faizon Love arrested in Ohio after airport altercation
- Tusk closing in on 2nd term as EU Council President
- Napoli looking ahead after another 3-1 loss to Madrid
- Cyprus' religious leaders unite against violence to women
- Hungary: Lawmakers to submit new NGO law in 1-2 weeks
- US productivity growth slows in fourth quarter, records smallest annual gain since 2011
- US productivity records smallest annual gain since 2011
- Lebanon appoints a new army chief, ending 2-year impasse
- Survey: Private employers added robust 298K jobs last month
- The Latest: Emirates plans flight despite pols' opposition
- Pakistanis rally against blasphemous content on social media
- Gay veterans: We've been denied spot in St. Patrick's parade
- 6 Nations: Ireland pick same XV to meet Wales on Friday
- Review: In 'Skull Island,' Kong gets drafted into Vietnam
- Ohio parents charged with murder in restaurant-body case
- French candidate Macron wants to fix suburban unrest
- Islamic State suspect faces terrorism charges in Germany
- Police: Pregnant Ohio woman dead in suspected murder-suicide
- Crews removing derailed freight train with hazardous load
- Pakistan executes 5 'terrorists' at prison in northwest
- Airport worker loses leg, firm ordered to pay workers' comp
- Donations down to anti-Islam PVV of Dutch lawmaker Wilders
- Forbidden Forest: Spooky new 'Harry Potter' exhibit to open
- 3 teens send anonymous apology, $50 for library swastika
- AP PHOTOS: International Women's Day in South Africa
- The Latest: AMA won't back GOP's health overhaul as drafted
- Not a lumberjack? You can still eat a filling breakfast
- Markets Right Now: Stocks are off to a mixed start
- Lebanese security forces raid money transfer shops in Beirut
- Denmark striker Bendtner signs with Norwegian club Rosenborg
- UN sounds alarm over mass displacements in Colombia
- Man convicted of not filing taxes over 'mark of the beast'
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- French court orders hospital to continue baby's treatment
- US stocks are mixed despite a strong private hiring report
- Ohio says death row inmate died by hanging himself in cell
- Romanian, US troops train together in NATO support operation
- Laverne Cox is cast as ex-con in ABC buddy-cop comedy pilot
- Ex-civil rights lawyer dies days after terror client's death
- What the CIA thinks of your antivirus program
- Carli Lloyd leads 4 Americans voted in World XI lineup
- Merkel: had no prior knowledge of VW emissions scandal
- Israel considers bill forcing mosques to lower volume
- Caruso takes early race lead after BMC wins team time trial
- BBC ending shortwave transmissions from Thailand
- 'Fearless Girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull
- US official: Despite coca surge, aerial fumigation unlikely
- US general says Russia has deployed banned missile
- Some brides say yes to selling their wedding dress online
- China calls for talks with North Korea and reduced tensions
- Tips for selling or buying a used wedding dress online
- NBC chief to Trump: We won't be intimidated
- South Carolina lawmakers propose Dylann Roof loophole bill
- UEFA charges Arsenal, Bayern Munich for fan incidents
- Board: Puerto Rico needs to take emergency action
- Philly, Pittsburgh and Denver local news websites are merged
- Julian Alaphilippe leads Paris-Nice after winning 4th stage
- Colombian anti-kidnapping group shutters as abductions fall
- PHOTO GALLERY: 'Beverly Hills Dog Show' to debut
- FBI's Comey: 'You're stuck with me for another 6 1/2 years'
- Senate panel sets March 15 hearing for Trump's labor nominee
- Firefighters tell local media at least 19 dead in fire at Guatemala orphanage, about two dozen injured
- Spain: police find ETA explosives in a secret stash
- Volvo XC60 moves to all 4-cylinder engines
- Fact sheet 2017 Volvo XC60
- Tim Kaine's son arrested protesting against pro-Trump rally
- ICC says no action against any player in India-Aus 2nd test
- Iconic rock arch falls into Malta sea, was TV, film backdrop
- On eve of trial, mother of ambushed trooper seeks justice
- Alaska volcano erupts again, sends ash cloud over Aleutians
- Turf maker under fire hires lawyer who investigated Brady
- Brazil police arrest suspected Chinese crime gang members
- Inmates' Social Security numbers are given to identity thief
- South Sudan genocide risk 'considerably diminished:' UN head
- Remains of French family found in suspect's estate
- Jockeys Perret and Albarado finalists on Hall of Fame ballot
- France seeks to revive Armenia-Azerbaijan peace push
- Top EU officials stress commitment to free and open trade
- Prosecutor: Mom accused of drowning 2 tried to kill before
- Schwartzel hurts wrist when hit by shot of amateur partner
- The Latest: Court documents give new details in decapitation
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Mississippi House to colleges: Fly flag or lose tax break
- German prosecutors examining WikiLeaks report on CIA base
- Latin word replaced on University of Texas tower memorial
- The Latest: South Carolina bill tackles Dylann Roof loophole
- Deputy says unarmed man tried to choke him before shooting
- BC-BKN--Cavaliers-Bogut
- AP Interview: Dutch Greens leader appeals for change
- Repairs from Michigan sinkhole to take until Thanksgiving
- The Latest: Politicians pan vote to bar gay vets from parade
- Lily Collins forgives her father, Phi Collins, in new book
- Senators seek evidence to support Trump's wiretapping claim
- 'Good Fight' takes television lead in making Trump an issue
- Cavaliers center Bogut done for season with broken leg
- Not guilty verdict in Utah flight disturbance case
- Bolivia's Morales approves coca law after treatment in Cuba
- Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
- Pena wants Dominicans to ride lively spirit in WBC defense
- Anti-doping leaders explore complete ban on corticosteroids
- Gigi Hadid photographs boyfriend Zayn Malik for Versace
- Caveman menu: Woolly rhino in Belgium, mushrooms in Spain
- Israeli PM to visit Russia for security meetings on Syria
- Providence pastor arraigned on child molestation charges
- First lady hosts International Women's Day luncheon
- Trump's in-house guardrail: White House Counsel Don McGahn
- Black junior to lead student gov't at University of Alabama
- Qatar's ruler meets Iranian minister in latest Gulf visit
- Mayor believes his Syrian refugee plan cost him re-election
- White House sets 139th Easter Egg Roll for April 17
- Tribeca to close with 'Godfather' reunion, screenings
- Pew: US labor force would shrink without new immigrants
- In her words: Casey Anthony talks to AP about Caylee's death
- College student's juggling act caught on police cameras
- Judge faces suspension for detaining kids for not seeing dad
- Female artists in Rio promote women's rights via painting
- Review: Kristen Stewart, otherworldly in 'Personal Shopper'
- Celebs use social media to support International Women's Day
- Uber self-driving cars are coming back to California roads
- North Carolina authorities asked to investigate prosecutors' involvement in church after AP report on abuse allegations
- Police officer charged with assault over violent arrest
- Historic site of Nashville sit-ins to be restored as eatery
- The Latest: Spicer says WikiLeaks, email hacks not the same
- Mings handed 5-game ban for stamp on Ibrahimovic
- A look at the opposing sides on the GOP health care bill
- Jackson questions British black actors in American films
- Manchester United's Mourinho annoyed by poor pitch in Russia
- Hawaii files amended lawsuit to fight Trump's travel ban
- Probe sought after AP report on church abuse allegations
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- NY Senate: Defund campus groups seeking boycott of Israel
- Woman tells 911: Boss will kill me if I leave this mansion
- Authorities: Officer shoots man after fight breaks out
- GOP health care bill is critical first test for Trump
- Dakota Access oil pipeline doesn't faze big rail shippers
- Senate votes to repeal Obama rule on teacher training
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Rugby World Cup worries loom for Wales ahead of Ireland game
- China's new female badminton wonders have big shoes to fill
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Q&A: A look at questions about current US wildfires
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Stenson ready to start his road to the Masters
- House ready to vote on $578 billion military spending bill
- Yoan Moncada is getting used to life with the White Sox
- NYC cops bust up gun ring that exploited loose Virginia laws
- South Dakota governor mum on religious adoption protections
- The Latest: Prosecutors will keep working during state probe
- La ausencia de José Fernández pesa sobre los Marlins
- Larry McMurtry's typewriters sell at auction for $37,500
- Former Trump security adviser Flynn admits Turkey lobbying
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Chicago tries to learn from New York crime fighting success
- Trump's education adviser promotes private schools
- Wife of 'American Pie' singer McLean gets protective order
- Brandsdal, Nilsson win World Cup cross-country ski sprints
- White House strains to answer if Trump is target of probe
- The Latest: Democrats say Trump likes drug cost proposal
- Column: Kaepernick and the end of anthem protests
- Family of 'Blueberries for Sal' author donates Maine island
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Mississippi minister who condemned racism in 1960s dies
- Review: Remembering the past, and editing along the way
- Express, Bojangles sink; H&R Block, Children's Place soar
- Dortmund beats Benfica 4-0 for Champions League quarterfinal
- Barca mounts 6-1 comeback to oust PSG; Roberto nets winner
- Schilling criticizes state police probe into 38 Studios deal
- Man City's EPL title hopes damaged with 0-0 draw vs Stoke
- Chong Wei ignores knee pain to win All England opener
- No indictment for 5 Newark officers in double-fatal shooting
- BC-US--Index, US
- Australian sides already under pressure in Super Rugby
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- Braves star Freeman honors mom by playing for Canada in WBC
- Arkansas site no longer considered for immigrant shelter
- Ex-aides: Trump has long been worried about recorded calls
- Boxing Hall of Famer Lou Duva dies at 94, handled 19 champs
- Business Highlights
- Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionaire suing US
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- The Latest: Deputy says he was 'terrified' before shooting
- Official: Couple hundred US Marines go into Syria
- Gabourey Sidibe reveals weight-loss surgery in new memoir
- No more love for WikiLeaks from Trump after CIA hacked
- UN envoy says next round of Syrian talks to start March 23
- Marine women say their photos were posted without consent
- National Park Service pushes back cherry blossom prediction
- Chicago Blackhawks getting Hjalmarsson back for stretch run
- Gambia investigators exhume remains of opposition activist
- Report: Kansas governor in line for agriculture job in Rome
- Colorado wants to revoke NBA player Ty Lawson's probation
- Mother Divine, widow of religious leader Father Divine, dies
- Chicago woman charged in case of man forced to drink bleach
- 2 rescued from capsized yacht in heavy seas off Australia
- Veteran leads Iditarod as mushers jockey for lead
- No ruling yet on man's bond request in Jewish threats case
- Pulisic scores 1st Champions League goal, lifting Dortmund
- South Africa 301-8 at lunch on day 2, 1st test vs. NZ
- Uber to ban 'greyball' tool used to stymie regulators
- Internet-connected 'smart' devices are dunces about security
- Michigan team plane slides off runway, players safe
- Woman files suit over arrest in 2015 Texas biker shootout
- Minneapolis man gets 1 year for threat to blow up mosque
- AP Source: Huntsman offered job of ambassador to Russia
- Man found competent for trial in Houston deputy's death
- Protests, street art commemorate 228 event in Keelung
- Taiwan 'Women's March' supporters brave the rain to show support
- Watchdog: Spoiled food, safety risks at immigration facility
- Différente vie des panthères nébuleuses au zoo de Taiwan
- Dodgers' Puig trying to win back job, support in clubhouse
- Brazil's Temer irks women with praise for supermarket skills
- Bass' 'For a Little While' wins $20,000 short-story prize
- Mozart manuscript fails to sell; $200,000 bid was expected
- AP source: Cowboys to release QB Romo when NFL year begins
- Gold left in Taitung parking lot returned to owner
- America First, Taiwan Second video takes satirical look at Taiwanese culture
- The good and bad of women's rights in Taiwan
- California lawmakers want to repeal HIV criminalization laws
- NZ 59-1 at tea on day 2, 1st test vs. South Africa
- Paper: Preliminary budget would cut $6 billion from HUD
- Heather Watson advances in BNP Paribas Open
- Valanciunas leads Raptors over Pelicans, 94-87
- Kevin Durant progressing in rehab, no timetable for return
- Utah lawmakers pass toughest DUI limit in US at 0.05 percent
- AP source: USOC to discuss USA Gymnastics president's fate
- Brazil's Maracana stadium reopens, doubts on future remain
- Former porn actress testifies in trial of ex-MMA fighter
- Child porn case dropped as US refuses to show software code
- Penguins beat Jets 7-4, Bruins defeat Red Wings 6-1
- Events and activities in Taiwan for March 9-16
- AP PHOTOS: On Women's Day, many rally, skip work, wear red
- Man allegedly posing as Bieber online charged in Australia
- Utah Jazz beat Houston Rockets, Miami Heat win again
- Today in History
- At least 22 dead as fire ravages youth shelter in Guatemala
- With Ibrahimovic out, Rashford gets chance at Man United
- After lengthy mission, UN peacekeeper pullout looms in Haiti
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Hearing set for lawsuit challenging new name of Alaska town
- Allrounder Stoinis to replace Marsh for final 2 India tests
- Energy shares lead Asian markets lower on big US oil buildup
- NZ 177-3 at stumps on day 2, 1st test vs. South Africa
- Enjoy Cantonese Congees at Grand Hyatt Taipei
- Hawaii becomes first state to sue to stop President Donald Trump's revised travel ban
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Hidden beneath paint, a famed artist's wall decorations
- The Latest: Hawaii is 1st state to sue over new travel ban
- New Zealand and South Africa evenly poised at stumps
- Photo of the Day: 'Do not animals'
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- After 2 days, Pakistan again shuts border with Afghanistan
- Hawaii becomes 1st state to sue over Trump's new travel ban
- Tebow has tough day in debut
- Trial begins of man accused in Australian backpacker attacks
- Mets beat Red Sox, Cardinals defeat Nationals
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard
- China legislature giving more seats to women, workers
- Bangladesh 213-6 v Sri Lanka at lunch, day 3
- Taiwan aging index reaches all-time high
- Afghan experts probe site of deadly Kabul hospital attack
- Can a family of four survive on NT$35,000 per month in Taipei?
- Vietnam remittances fall, may take hit from US border policy
- Israel reaches 2nd round of the WBC with Mensch power
- Twin suicide bombing kills 20 at a wedding north Baghdad
- From grave to lab, she throws science, passion at cold cases
- RadioShack files for bankruptcy for second time in 2 years
- China looks ahead to fall party congress, leadership changes
- Lawyers deny all charges against Samsung heir
- Israel beats the Netherlands 4-2 in World Baseball Classic
- Warriors fall at home to Celtics again: Boston wins 99-86
- AP Source: Huntsman offered job of ambassador to Russia
- Pope in interview with German paper warns of populism
- Frenchman accused of Morocco terror ties to remain jailed
- 2 Malaysians leave NKorea after being stranded by travel ban
- Trump on charm offensive with former rivals
- Taiwan dismisses rumors it's housing Kim Jong-nam's son
- IRS strikes back as agents make big dent in identity theft
- Samuel Jackson: Comments about black Brit actors not a slam
- From grave to lab, she throws science, passion at cold cases
- Former Trump aide Flynn says lobbying may have helped Turkey
- 15-year-old boy, rebel killed during fighting in Kashmir
- CIA won't discuss breach; Will WikiLeaks help tech firms?
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel slams Turkish comments about Nazis as "misplaced" and trivializing to victims
- A look at the opposing sides on the GOP health care bill
- Merkel: Turkish comments about Nazis trivialize to victims.
- 911 call: Man won't let women hired as dancers leave mansion
- Death toll from Madagascar cyclone rises to 5
- Taiwan business news briefs – March 9
- Report: China developing advanced lunar mission spaceship
- Germany backs EU chief for second term
- Open Pescadores (Penghu) Islands’ door to peace and prosperity
- House panel nears health bill OK, industry groups say 'no'
- Ex-church members say probe welcome after abuse allegations
- 2 shot dead in Stockholm suburb known for feuding gangs
- Turkey's prime minister says Germany is choosing sides in Turkish referendum, calls it a 'grave mistake'
- Deadly bus-train wreck spurs call for safer rail crossings
- Catholic diocese in India removes vicar accused of rape
- Argentina leads Brazil in unchanged FIFA rankings
- FIFA World Rankings List for March
- Shell sells interest in Canadian oil sands for $7.25 billion
- Syria activists: Strikes kill at least 14 near IS stronghold
- The Latest: Turkey to extend state of emergency further
- A look at S. Korea looming presidential impeachment verdict
- Merkel says Europe needs to take on more responsibility
- Indonesian court sentences reporter to 7 months in drug case
- Shares in AkzoNobel soar after it rejects takeover offer
- Scottish: 'Common sense' says 2018 independence referendum
- Human trafficking ring busted for prostituting Chinese women
- Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Lego sees record revenue as demand grows globally
- Sanconnie handed debut and Dulin returns in France side
- France says Russia sanctions to remain in place
- The Latest: Germany backs Tusk re-election to EU top job
- Kremlin denies violations of nuclear arms pact with US
- Recipe for General Tso's Chicken
- China says 20,000 Myanmar refugees have fled across border
- Acer leads worldwide Chromebook market for third consecutive year
- Boston council OK's 4-year, $68M deal with patrolmen's union
- EU court: no 'right to be forgotten' in companies register
- Police raid clinic in connection with man sought in killing
- China says it followed law in approving 38 Trump trademarks
- Leverkusen brings in Korkut to save bad Bundesliga season
- Joe Manganiello calls media 'drama queens' over 'The Batman'
- Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso to retire at end of season
- South African police investigate airport heist
- French star Johnny Hallyday says he is treated for cancer
- Doctors: Radiation not biggest impact on Fukushima health
- Victims in mind in UN plan to combat peacekeepers' sex abuse
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Russia: WikiLeaks dump shows CIA disguise capability
- Sears reports 4Q loss
- Hurricane-force gusts batter New York state; 200K lose power
- Philippines education delegation visits Taiwan
- Case dropped for teen accused in Iowa online date sex abuse
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Austrian skier Streitberger ends career because of injury
- Family of Zimbabwean activist marks 2 years since abduction
- FIFA says still waiting for info on Russian doping cases
- Neymar made the difference for Barcelona this time
- St. Patrick's parade planners to reconsider gay veterans ban
- Turkey warns US relations at risk if Kurds help retake Raqqa
- Editorial: Can there be a THAAD for Taiwan?
- European Central Bank keeps its monetary stimulus program steady to help economy, boost inflation
- European Central Bank keeps stimulus on track to aid economy
- Robot Pepper gets to work at Taiwan Stock Museum
- PXMart’s pulls off another marketing stunt--talisman toilet paper
- German nationalists pitch broad program ahead of election
- Mom who mocked pregnant giraffe livestream gives birth
- Rights groups to UN: Impose sanctions on Burundi officials
- Dutch minister calls for funds for Syria war crimes database
- Queen unveils memorial to those who served in recent wars
- Former CBS anchor Dan Rather writing book on patriotism
- Suspect, landlord may have argued before deadly Detroit fire
- British artist Howard Hodgkin dies at 84
- Greece sees progress in ongoing bailout talks with creditors
- Arsenal offers no certainty on Wenger's future as manager
- Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks set to focus on Syria
- Bearded Michael Stipe finds doppelganger in David Letterman
- Vettel sets fastest preseason lap for Ferrari
- From glory to humiliation: PSG loses in dramatic style
- AP Interview: Alleged killer to testify in court vs. Duterte
- Thai government, standing fast against Uber, offers taxi app
- NY zoo's livestream of pregnant giraffe back up after outage
- Belarus suspends joblessness penalty that sparked protests
- Applications for US unemployment benefits rise by 20,000 but remain low at 243,000
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Moldova: Russia intimidating officials over corruption probe
- Fishing magnate known as 'The Codfather' to plead guilty
- No charges for Arkansas officer who accidentally shot teen
- Belgian woman arrested over possible attack plan
- Struggling French candidate Fillon appoints new team members
- Man picked to fix AIG will step down after massive loss
- US claims for unemployment aid rise by 20,000 to 243,000
- The Latest: Pence to visit Louisville to promote health plan
- The Latest: ECB raises its inflation forecast sharply
- Strikers in Spain seek more public funding for schools
- Manassero takes early lead at Indian Open
- Maine prisons no longer require visitors to remove bras
- Death toll rises to 28 in fire at Guatemala children's shelter
- Putin fires 10 top law enforcement officials
- The Latest: Jury selects start in deadly ambush on troopers
- Top UN court dismisses Bosnian appeal against Serbia
- French ambassador says he won't serve if Le Pen is president
- AP PHOTOS: Barcelona win one of soccer's best comebacks
- IOC cuts off funding to Kenya, suspension possible next week
- FIFA reminds US about World Cup obligations amid travel ban
- Union announcing strikes at Berlin airports for Friday
- Pastor accused of molestation is removed as head of city GOP
- Trial set to begin for alleged gunman in barracks ambush
- UNICEF alarmed by effect on children of Hungary's asylum law
- Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed on Wall Street
- Dutch law enforcers access millions of encrypted messages
- Hawaii files lawsuit over Trump's revised travel ban
- John Kerry, former secretary of state, writing memoir
- Maine governor apologizes for past racially charged comments
- Defense lawyer's pants catch fire during trial in Miami
- Big differences between GOP health care bill, Obama-era law
- AP Spin Meter: GOP health care offers access, not insurance
- A 'creative crush' led Sally Field to 'The Glass Menagerie'
- News agency: Iran successfully tests ballistic missile
- Deported US vets in Mexico hope for return under Trump govt
- Average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to year-high 4.21 pct
- Julian Assange: WikiLeaks has decided to give details of CIA hacking tools to tech companies
- Stocks hold steady as oil prices slide further; banks rise
- DC restaurant sues Trump, hotel for unfair competition
- A goal-by-goal look at Barcelona's victory over PSG
- The perks of going local with your bank account
- White House vows 'unwavering' commitment to finding Levinson
- WikiLeaks: We'll work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking
- Highway overpass collapses onto major Italian throughway
- American among 9 suspects held in Kenya cybercrime case
- Hungarian-American Nobel winner George A. Olah dies aged 89
- Man jumps from car, saves elderly woman from oncoming train
- Kosovo Parliament calls for ex-premier's release
- Puerto Rico legislators pledge relief to local bondholders
- Small town's peace statue to Colombia's Santos draws fire
- Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces elimination
- Dozens mark birthday of Indian engineer killed in America
- European Union leaders confirm Donald Tusk for another term as Council President
- Swiss parliament's upper house rejects bill to ban burqas
- Senate panel backs Trump's pick for US envoy to Israel
- Turkey's PM: Up to Greek Cypriots to push peace talks on
- Casey Anthony's life in Florida now: Her work, hobbies, more
- Putin tells German FM he wants better ties
- AP Interview: Potential Netanyahu heir promotes Gaza seaport
- Notorious B.I.G. remembered 20 years after death
- Sports court hears Eq. Guinea fight Women's World Cup ban
- EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of warming
- German nationalist party mired in controversy
- Pakistan police investigate allegations of blasphemy
- February marks fewest arrests at border in recent years
- Danish teenager finds WWII plane in mire
- Austrian sent to jail for flying kite with Nazi symbols
- Suspect in 3 Puerto Rico homicides nabbed in Massachusetts
- Greipel wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice; Alaphilippe keeps lead
- 'Pokemon Go' or no? Fans glad Niantic addressing complaints
- Baby opera, New Order on Manchester Festival slate
- The Latest: Trump says small firms need access to capital
- Pennsylvania sues IBM over $170M jobless claims contract
- General says no bad decisions in Yemen raid, probe is over
- FCC probing AT&T's Wednesday night 911 outage
- Border Patrol 'tunnel rats' plug underground passages
- Stock market surge lifts US household wealth to $92.8T
- West Indies vs England 3rd ODI Scoreboard
- Musher Mitch Seavey reaches Galena, leads Iditarod
- Olsen twins' company could pay up to $140K to former interns
- Hales & Root tons lift England to 328 vs Windies in 3rd ODI
- Food delivery of the future? Robots bringing meals to DC
- Companies claim largest US onshore oil discovery in 30 years
- 'American Pie' singer says he's had no contact with ex-wife
- Slower winds in forecast could aid crews battling wildfires
- Wood stove caused fire that killed mother, 4 children
- Appeals court rejects Straub's claim to ex-Showboat casino
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Tillerson to host meeting of anti-IS coalition in Washington
- Outgoing Coke CEO given pay package worth $16 million
- Prosecutor: Eye doctor profited by fraud, false hopes
- The Latest: State officials to discuss travel ban lawsuits
- BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US
- Montgomery County to pay $45K after photographer's arrest
- Industry tracker: Bottled water overtakes soda in US
- An aging, maligned bull market gets some birthday love
- England change 3 and Scotland 1 for Six Nations match
- Senate votes to rescind Obama rules on school accountability
- UN will put sex abuse victims first, urge action on abusers
- Nebraska seeks fixes for reservation border-town beer sales
- The Latest: 2 of 3 fires burning in Texas fully contained
- Fox News settles sexual assault complaint
- Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Global trial
- NY Gov. Cuomo pitches $1.4B plan to 'transform' Brooklyn
- Democratic former senator weighs run for Wisconsin governor
- Husband: Tub-drowning suspect tried run over boys earlier
- Canada's 'Prince of Pot' arrested in Toronto
- France issues 2 more warrants for deadly Paris attacks
- AG suggests openness to review of predecessors' actions
- 'A 1-in-1,000 chance': Lincoln seeks FA Cup upset vs Arsenal
- The Latest: Gay veterans barred from parade thank supporters
- Doctors tie Zika virus to heart problems in some adults
- The Latest: RR, bus company and driver sued in fatal crash
- Italy court recognizes non-biological overseas gay adoption
- Eliza Dushku opens up about alcoholism, addiction at summit
- Surgeons in NY remove 6-pound tumor from Gambia girl's mouth
- Florida tries again to fix death-penalty law
- Europol: Cybercrime, IS fighters' return among top hazards
- Nevada woman accused of $2.3M in fraudulent beauty aid sales
- White House says Trump believes CIA systems are outdated
- 'This is Us' season finale focus is ill-fated Jack, Rebecca
- Purged from Turkey's army, officers seek asylum in Belgium
- The Latest: Indiana, Iowa killings not believed linked
- Rapper Waka Flocka Flame found not guilty of gun charges
- Divisive Czech President Zeman to seek re-election in 2018
- Trump administration announces steps to avoid debt default
- Casey Anthony: 'A lot of parallels' to OJ Simpson's case
- German inmates dine on McDonald's
- Cop shot driver after high-speed chase of van carrying kids
- Olympic badminton champ upset by Thai at All England Open
- NYPD intel chief: 1 person suspected in most Jewish threats
- Construction unearths centuries-old coffins in Philadelphia
- Analysis: US troop increase risks tangling in Syria's war
- Advantage Manchester United: 1-1 at Rostov in Europa League
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- With 6 races left, Shiffrin closing in on overall title
- Senate committee OKs Trump's national intelligence director
- Transgender families press education secretary on rights
- 731 people get gender changes on NYC birth certificates
- Suspect in mom's decapitation sounds calm in 911 recordings
- Liberal groups vow revenge on Democrats who back Gorsuch
- On the bull market's 8th birthday, 8 facts to consider
- Canadian judge resigns over rape comments
- Suspect in mom's decapitation sounds calm in 911 recording
- 'This is Us' stars Ventimiglia, Moore have their say
- Son of former boxing champ tells lawmakers about detention
- SEC nominee reveals possible Wall Street conflicts
- Herman opens with a 62 to lead at Innisbrook
- Samantha Bee, Masha Gessen to speak at PEN festival
- German police: Several people have been injured in an axe attack at Duesseldorf train station, 2 arrests made
- Several injured in attack at Duesseldorf station; 2 arrests
- US commander signals larger, longer US presence in Syria
- Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded by pot taxes
- Behind NYC's 'Fearless Girl' statue are 2 corporate giants
- Ex-Trump adviser Carter Page at center of Russia storm
- AT&T staying mum on outage that disrupted 911 service
- Congress probes Islamic State counter-propaganda operations
- HUD could face steep cuts, but Carson says numbers early
- EPA's environmental justice head resigns amid budget cuts
- Nigeria says president expected home Friday after weeks away
- Feds probe listeria outbreak linked to cheese; 2 people dead
- Media the enemy? Trump is sure an insatiable consumer
- Iditarod dogs reach checkpoint without their dozing musher
- 'Game Change' reporting team to write about Trump election
- HBO sets 'Game of Thrones' 7th season debut for July 16
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Confederate flag spat could gum up Mississippi policy work
- BC-APFN-US--WikiLeaks-CIA-Tech Encryption,ADVISORY
- Team Penske stacked with talent at start of IndyCar season
- 'You'll Be Back' _ Brian d'Arcy James returns to 'Hamilton'
- If officers die on duty, who should have access to video?
- Chipotle to close all 15 ShopHouse locations
- AP Explains: How to transform GOP health care plan into law
- Shields hoping to create bright future for women's boxing
- Bird flu cases revive fear of repeat of major 2015 outbreak
- Mexico's fight for endangered vaquita porpoise turns violent
- Ontario weighing foreign buyers' tax to cool housing market
- 2 killed when powerful wind throws tree onto car in Michigan
- Former GOP Leader Michel recalled for decency, toughness
- Reiner father and son to leave footprints at Chinese Theater
- Judge denies release request in Kansas bomb plot case
- Sears and Cincinnati Financial rise as PPG, Staples drop
- Employee health fund tapped for Illinois official's salary
- Employee health fund tapped for Illinois official's salary
- House bill would restrict legal claims against companies
- Man denies killing woman, 81, in Norman Rockwell's tiny town
- France next: O'Shea continues bid to make Italy competitive
- 5 bodies found in burned-out vehicle in southern Mexico
- UN says Burundi's political impasse and human rights worsen
- Florida sheriff seeks out suspects with 'Wheel of Fugitive'
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Money is behind Las Vegas becoming NASCAR's busiest market
- Tiger Woods to miss Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill
- Fake news? Senate leader alters headlines about governor
- NZ 247-5 at lunch on day 3, 1st test vs. South Africa
- Cabrera, Altuve hope for best Venezuelan showing yet in WBC
- Former porn actress testifies ex-MMA fighter took steroids
- Authorities: Man held on device charge set Texas mosque fire
- NRL player Simona deregistered by league over gambling
- The Latest: Health fund mistakenly designated for salary
- Stanford doctors train EMTs in a country with few paramedics
- Gunmen kill 2 people at Swiss cafe before fleeing
- 100s gather ahead of court decision on impeached leader
- 24 killed in bus accident in Nepal
- TOMS and WildAid Launch Partnership to Protect Giant Pandas
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- 49ers add 7 free agents on 1st day of league year
- A South Korean court has begun a session that will decide the impeached president's fate
- BC-GLF--Valspar Championship Scores
- The Latest: Judge weighs lawsuit over Alaska town's new name
- Son histoire et sa beauté, le Parc Tainan à travers les écrans
- China attacks US racial tensions, police brutality in report
- South Korea's Constitutional Court rules to formally end impeached President Park Geun-hye's rule
- YouBike to send text messages to remind riders to return bikes
- Osweiler deal a stunner; Cutler's release no surprise
- Bautista's homer helps Dominicans beat Canada 9-2 in WBC
- USOC delivers conclusion to USA Gymnastics president
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Fake drug contains ingredients from China
- US aluminum group files trade complaint against China
- The Latest: US says Park's removal won't change relations
- AP source: USOC recommends USA Gymnastics president resign
- BC-GLF--Indian Open Scores
- Amal Clooney: Don't let Islamic State get away with genocide
- How South Korea's president fell: a day-by-day look
- South Korean president removed from office: What's Next?
- South Korea's president formally ousted by court
- Juho Hanninen the fastest in Mexico City in Guanajuato Rally
- Justice Sotomayor laments perception of judges as political
- Indonesia politicians caught up in $170 million graft case
- NZ 304-8 at tea on day 3, 1st test vs. South Africa
- Police, FBI seek tips, offer reward in shooting of Sikh man
- LAPD seeks thieves thick with makeup after $4.5M heist
- Kurtley Beale returns from England to play for Waratahs
- Kucherov leads Lightning over Wild
- A look at key criminal defendants in South Korean scandal
- Frantangelo upsets Tomic 6-2, 6-2 in BNP Paribas Open
- NBA Capsules
- Today in History
- Gaudreau powers Flames past Canadiens for 8th straight win
- The Latest: Japan says more work needed on 'comfort women'
- SKorea media: Protester dies after being injured during rally supporting just-ousted president
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- South Korean police: A second person protesting against president's removal from office has died
- Tickets from Maine to Nova Scotia discounted this summer
- Asian shares gain as investors await US jobless data
- Romo says farewell to fans, but stays with Cowboys for now
- China's central banker says debt 'too high'
- Cheaper to make clothes in Taiwan than China now: Designer
- Free trips to New Zealand offered to 100 tech workers
- South Africa leads New Zealand by 5 runs at stumps on day 3
- St. Patrick's parade organizers to revisit gay veterans ban
- Guatemalan president vows change after fire kills 35 girls
- Taiwan detains Chinese student for spying
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- The View from Taichung: DPP on drugs: Not as tough as you think
- South Korea's president formally ousted by court
- Australian report urges ban on foreign political donations
- AP Explains: What's behind ouster of South Korean leader
- 'Fat bikes' allow cyclists to conquer winter snow
- Westbrook has another triple-double, Thunder beat Spurs
- Pakistan assembly to legalize trials before military courts
- BC-SKorea-Politics,ADVISORY
- South Korea's presidential office says ousted leader won't vacate presidential palace today and won't make any statement
- Italy scores 5 in 9th to top Mexico 10-9 in Group D
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- AP Sources: Russia World Cup head Mutko fails FIFA eligibility, blocked from standing for re-election to FIFA Council
- AP Sources: FIFA bans Russia's Mutko from council election
- Sri Lanka takes big lead on day 4
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- 'Full Frontal' apologizes to cancer patient for Nazi joke
- Mitchell Starc out of final 2 India tests with foot fracture
- A look at Constitutional Court ruling on S.Korea's leader
- BC-BBI--World Baseball Classic Standings
- Record drugs catch for Taiwan coast guard
- Egypt says 2 security officers killed, 4 wounded in Sinai
- Bernier gets 100th win as Ducks stop Blackhawks
- Cuba reaches 2nd round of WBC with 4-3 win over Australia
- Hundreds of Berlin flights canceled in ground crew strike
- Democratic AGs mount fight against Trump travel ban
- NBA Capsules
- Putin set to host Erdogan for talks focusing on Syria
- In Dutch election, immigration fears drive populist vote
- Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
- Solid hiring and pay gains expected in February jobs report
- VW expected to plead guilty in emissions-cheating case
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Nigeria says president returns after weeks on medical leave
- In Zimbabwe, grave of Cecil Rhodes draws tourists, debate
- Masterpiece restored: Stolen Stradivarius will sing again
- HSBC Taiwan CEO walks lesbian employee down the aisle
- Korean judge hair rollers seen as sign of hardworking women
- Bernier, Perry lead Ducks past Blackhawks 1-0
- Toppling of South Korean President Park Geun-hye sparks widespread protests
- Taiwan EPA cancels closure of Formosa Plastics plant
- Westbrook triple-double leads Thunder over Spurs
- Ex-adviser's tenuous ties to Trump campaign draw scrutiny
- Surprising Israel prepares for 2nd round at WBC
- Chiefs beat Hurricanes 26-18 in Super Rugby
- No regrets: Dempster gets rocked in return from retirement
- German trade surplus narrows as imports outpace exports
- Helicopter crashes in outskirts of Istanbul
- Media the enemy? Trump sure is an insatiable consumer
- Turkey: 71 Syrian Kurdish fighters killed in northern Syria
- EU leaders, minus Britain, mull bloc's future
- ASEAN, EU agree to lay groundwork to resume free trade talks
- Women's health services face cuts in Republican bill
- Taiwan to ramp up efforts to attract Muslim travelers
- Supreme Court brings gavel down on O'Connor workout class
- Congress probes Islamic State counter-propaganda operations
- Report warns that Dutch armed forces are seriously neglected
- China auto sales slowing, dented by tax increase
- White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign agent work
- AP Explains: How to transform GOP health care plan into law
- Why this might be the warmest winter in Taiwan
- Istanbul governor says at least five dead in helicopter crash on Turkish city's outskirts
- US aluminum group files trade complaint against China
- UN rights office: Turkey should probe killings, abuses
- Chinese Embassy demands apology from German T-shirt retailer
- Japanese prime minister says Japan ending its peacekeeping mission in South Sudan after 5 years, with work finished
- Malaysian police formally ID Kim Jong Nam in airport attack
- Vienna zoo puts down its pelicans because of bird flu
- Japan to end 5-year peacekeeping mission in South Sudan
- German authorities: Ax attacker acted alone
- Taiwan sets goal of 20% electricity from renewables by 2025
- Speeding blamed for Taiwan tour bus crash which killed 33
- Suspect in boy's killing arrested; German police comb scene
- Top Greek court hears Syrians' bids against return to Turkey
- The Latest: Syrian Kurds see force boosting in push on IS
- BT agrees to hive off its network arm in UK
- AP Analysis: Upending of status quo shakes South Korea
- On Trump trademarks, China says treats applicants equally
- Political tension postpones NKorea-Malaysia soccer match
- A look at legal issues with Trump's revised travel ban
- Palestinian leader, President Trump to hold first phone call
- Racing 92 to fire Ali Williams over cocaine arrest
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Norwegian prosecutors demand bitcoins for drug sales
- Facebook founder and wife expecting 2nd child: another girl
- Key moments in the life of ousted South Korean president
- Park stripped of right to be buried next to dictator father
- 4-year-old takes flight amid high winds in Cleveland area
- UEFA charges Barcelona for fans running onto field
- Ivan Rakitic extends contract with Barcelona through 2021
- Police hold 1 in Belgium over terror financing probe
- India hands over 2 teen-aged boys to Pakistani officials
- South African taxi drivers hold airport protest against Uber
- Buckingham Palace says Spanish royals to visit in June
- Soccer weekend: What to watch in Europe's main competitions
- Taiwan FDA finds industrial lime in winter melon tea
- It's all changed again: Barcelona thrives, Madrid struggles
- Thai turtle gets post-op rehabilitation after coins removed
- Nepal asks India to probe killing of man by border guards
- Czech president wants to get re-elected without campaign
- Germany introduces new sanctions for betting fraud
- India court convicts 31 autoworkers in 2012 factory riots
- Archeologists in Egypt discover massive statue in Cairo slum
- FIFA ban on investors owning transfer rights upheld in court
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Mali-based extremists claim deadly attack on military base
- S.S.P. Chawrasia takes 1-shot lead at Indian Open
- Hudson Valley couple claims $10M jackpot from scratch-off
- Turkish minister to defy Dutch request not to come for rally
- Ferrari flies, McLaren limps toward new F1 season
- Boy, 2, throws tantrum during encounter with Queen Elizabeth
- Thai law enforcement seeks defrocking of Buddhist monk
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- BMW adds 134,000 SUVs to 2016 driveshaft recall
- Elon Musk promises Australian power woes fix in 100 days
- Tyson Fury says has moved on from 'scary place'
- Sweden detains Russian Bombardier worker for alleged bribery
- Florida's death penalty fix could soon go to governor
- Former Wimbledon finalist Zvonareva launches comeback
- Russia insists it hasn't violated nuclear arms pact
- Chicago woman held on $1 million bond in man's death
- Cholera reaches South Sudan's second-largest city, UN says
- Charlie Rose returning to CBS after heart surgery
- The Latest: German upper house rejects migrant law
- US employers added a healthy 235K jobs last month, lowering the jobless rate to 4.7 percent
- US adds 235K jobs, unemployment rate falls to 4.7 pct.
- Celtic hot-shot Dembele hoping Deschamps calls soon