英文新聞列表 English News List
- Book Review: 'Under the Knife' by Kelly Parsons
- Man wounded in shooting with South Carolina police officers
- Tricky mission: Romanian govt seeks OK to some corruption
- Super Bowl ads normally avoid politics, but not this year
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- Austrian found on raft after boat sinks near Puerto Rico
- Nigel Farage egged whilst on the UK campaign trail
- Davis Cup: Defending champ Argentina KO'ed by Italy
- Conflict challenges, climate change on agenda of EU-US talks
- Chicago aquarium euthanizes more than 90-year-old lungfish
- Book Review: 'Work Pause Thrive' by Lisen Stromberg
- Get Started: SBA nominee advances; Trump targets Dodd-Frank
- Kremlin protests Fox News host's 'killer' comment on Putin
- IAAF president Sebastian Coe says it will freeze all nationality switches
- Binge Eater: Black hole taking over decade to devour star
- Christie vetoes bill to punish Carl Icahn for closing casino
- South Dakota lawmaker hits panic button to test security
- The Latest: Democrat backs agriculture secretary nominee
- Review: Robert B. Parker's 'Revelation'
- Ex-leader of Turks and Caicos wounded in armed robbery
- IAAF freezing all nationality switches
- IAAF task force predicts Russia won't be reinstated in time for world championships in August
- Pennsylvania Senate resumes push for 20-week abortion ban
- 2 Kansas men spared prison in prosecution over state gun law
- Fighting abates in eastern Ukraine, OSCE says
- Tanaka starting pre-spring training work in Florida
- Suspect pleads no contest to setting fire to a Florida mosque tied to the Orlando nightclub shooter
- Mom sentenced for giving baby methadone, causing her death
- US female tourist from NY found dead on Panama island
- Suspect pleads no contest to Florida mosque fire
- Melzer ousts No. 6 Zeballos from first round in Ecuador Open
- Branstad says he's completed paperwork for diplomatic post
- Protagonist in Vatican leaks scandal leaks more in new book
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Ex-convict sentenced to 30 years in prison for Florida mosque fire tied to Orlando nightclub shooter
- The Latest: Ex-convict sentenced to 30 years in mosque fire
- Gas pump advertising campaign targets Indiana fuel tax hike
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Michigan Republican's tweets about protesters condemned
- Corruption tour shines unflattering light on graft in Mexico
- Malkin practices but return from knee injury uncertain
- Israeli parliament passes contentious bill retroactively legalizing thousands of West Bank settlement homes
- Trump remarks latest evidence of health law repeal slowdown
- State: TV maker improperly tracked consumers' viewing habits
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- AP Explains: Can Trump deny federal funds to a city?
- AP FACT CHECK: Obama didn't order silence for Muslim prayers
- UN chief: IS on defensive in conflict areas but is adapting
- Newell Brands and LabCorp skid while Hasbro soars
- Dutch firebrand Wilders publishes fake picture of opponent
- Tech cos. take stand against travel ban
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Argentine man arrested in deaths of wife, 4 of her relatives
- Fighting fake news isn't just up to Facebook and Google
- Montana examines death penalty after judge blocks executions
- The stories of travelers arriving in US after ban is halted
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- The Latest: South Dakota patrol says security worked right
- BC-US--Index, US
- New arrests in deadly 1993 Los Angeles apartment arson
- 2 armed open carry advocates arrested inside police station
- Chardy and Brown advance to Open Sud de France 2nd round
- Google, Facebook partner with French media over "fake news"
- Canadian man dies in New Mexico after being hit by a vehicle
- Granada off bottom of La Liga by beating Las Palmas 1-0
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- The Latest: Judges who ruled in Brady case all praise game
- Anti-Trump protests complicate start of his presidency
- Scores of EPA workers object to Trump's pick to lead agency
- Alaska town's new Inupiat name to stay -- for now
- Melania Trump re-files Daily Mail lawsuit in NY
- Gap raises fourth-quarter earnings outlook on better sales
- Business Highlights
- Package of veteran's mementos makes it home after 4 years
- Rates mixed at weekly US Treasury bill auction
- Catholic church in El Salvador calls for mining ban
- Texas blocks release of F1's US Grand Prix payment details
- Human remains found in bags in eastern Mexican state
- Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
- Peru opens corruption probe into ex-President Toledo
- Corruption tour shines unflattering light on graft in Mexico
- San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cross-border ties
- How court battle over travel ban could unfold
- Remains confirmed as those of missing Texas college student
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Amnesty says at least 13,000 people hanged at Syrian prison
- Official asks Texas Rangers to help find lost Brady jersey
- Ivy League to compensate neighbors impacted by lab dump
- Super Bowl generates mixed results for Nevada oddsmakers
- Rapper The Game sentenced for punching Los Angeles policeman
- Former NBA star Rodman gets probation in freeway crash
- House passes bill updating email privacy protections
- Falcons' fans still in somber mood after Super Bowl loss
- California Democrats counter Trump's threat to defund
- Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit overblown
- Puerto Rico tops Venezuela, plays for Caribbean Series title
- New Zealand leader has 'sensible, polite' talk with Trump
- 49ers officially hire Kyle Shanahan as new head coach
- Mississippi man has 130-pound tumor removed in Bakersfield
- Transients plead guilty in killings of tourist, yoga teacher
- Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows because of illness
- Ouverture du Festival des Lanternes de Taiwan le 11 février à Yunlin
- Experts: Fewer than 30 vaquita porpoises remain
- IMF: Greece's debts are still unsustainable despite progress
- Leader of New Zealand's central bank to step down this year
- Taiwan initiates plans for 3rd generation national health insurance
- Australian senator says will start new conservative party
- Pacers reaccionan en 2do tiempo para vencer a OKC
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Japanese engineer sought out by concert halls to shape sound
- Women's Top 25 Capsules
- NHL Capsules
- 12 lucky Taiwan receipt holders will win NT$10 million
- Top 25 Capsules
- NBA Capsules
- Today in History
- In a corner of pro-Trump America, hope for economic revival
- In a corner of pro-Trump America, hope for economic revival
- Asian stocks decline after Wall Street falls
- Police: Ohio man's cardiac pacemaker data leads to charges
- Facebook takes search warrant challenge to top court
- Fire up the duck boats: Patriots take victory lap in Boston
- Octavia Spencer announces plans to become Hollywood producer
- 79-year-old doctor on trial in $200M health fraud scheme
- Israel passes law legalizing thousands of settlement homes
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Judge weighs trial for suspect in officer's 1972 shooting
- Pakistan: Police foil suicide bombing; 2 policemen wounded
- Playboy Club and its Bunnies are making a comeback in NYC
- Amnesty: At least 13,000 hanged in Syrian prison since 2011
- Fashion-themed trip on Queen Mary 2 ship to host Iris Apfel
- Citizens United lawyer targets Texas campaign finance laws
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Police: Naked man steals taxi, drives through posh park
- Taiwan’s first H7N9 patient this year remains in critical condition
- S Korea prosecutors expect to question impeached leader soon
- At $250M, Los Angeles home most expensive listed in US
- Chinese judge labels Trump 'public enemy of the rule of law'
- Man charged by police in New Zealand All Blacks' bug case
- Feds, states square off in court over Trump travel ban
- Buddhist monk arrested in Myanmar with 4 million meth pills
- NTSB set to release cause of fiery North Dakota train crash
- Honda, Hitachi Automotive to develop, make electric vehicles
- Filipino celebrity waiting for his star to rise at Creighton
- German industrial production down sharply in December
- BP 4th-quarter earnings more than double to $400 million
- Now attention turns to 2017 NFL offseason, draft
- Top-ranked Gonzaga faces No. 20 Saint Mary's in big test
- Philippines: US military can build barracks in local camps
- Austrian minister: need to shut Balkan route more completely
- Uber drivers plan to protest end of operations on Friday
- Military services detail plans for $30 billion budget boost
- Iran president: Nuclear deal as blueprint for other disputes
- Republicans mum as Trump adopts Obama tactics
- Wade scores 31, Bulls blow big lead but hold off Kings
- Trump says media 'doesn't want to report' extremist attacks
- AP Explains: Can Trump deny funds to sanctuary cities?
- Anti-Trump protests complicate start of his presidency
- Trump advisers' tax credit plan for infrastructure has risks
- Senate set to confirm education secretary by narrow margin
- Homeland Security chief makes first public trip to Congress
- Trump's church politics idea has wide reach, beyond GOP base
- Fullback Ben Smith re-signs with New Zealand Rugby
- Photo of the Day: Dragon lantern lights up Yunlin, Taiwan
- Mutko: Many Russian track coaches specialize in doping
- Spain: 2 alleged IS recruiters detained near Barcelona
- Afghan official: Taliban bombing kills district police chief
- EU court opinion goes against Belgium in asylum case
- Philippine leader scolds 228 police on TV; to face militants
- Madrid takes on opponents off the field after game postponed
- China's foreign reserves fall to 6-year low after outflow
- Sting, Wayne Shorter win 2017 Polar Music Prize
- Taiwan seeks stronger ties with Malaysia in ‘New Southbound Policy’
- Hacker attack on Taiwanese financial institutes reveal security flaws
- Feuz fastest in 1st men's downhill practice at ski worlds
- Thai king appoints new patriarch of country's Buddhist order
- Record number of electric scooters sold in Taiwan
- Pakistan says Afghan refugees can stay through December
- Replica of Indian Nobel Peace laureate's medal stolen
- Rio Tinto to hand over diamond mine to central Indian state
- Merkel to visit euroskeptic Poland in struggle to save EU
- Australia, China vow to deepen ties on trade
- UN envoy for Syria hails "positive" meeting with Tillerson
- 26 detained as cars burn in Paris suburb clashes with police
- Assad says EU should have no role in Syria's reconstruction
- 'People power' in Romania halts corruption decree
- Romania president: We are in a crisis
- Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for $100,000 on eBay
- Roger Walkowiak, 1956 Tour de France champ, dies at 89
- Austrian officials say parliament target of Turkish hackers
- Police to monitor school buses after deadly Tennessee crash
- Prosecutor's office says magistrate orders French ex-president Sarkozy to stand trial over allegations of campaign fraud
- Nigerian troops save life of suicide bomber, prevent attack
- Brothers die after snowmobiles plunge through thin lake ice
- Former French president Sarkozy to face trial for fraud
- Wife of Russian opposition activist says he's been poisoned
- Atlanta solar company completes project on Jimmy Carter land
- Iniesta, Busquests fit for Barcelona match against Atletico
- ADO fires coach Petrovic after bad run in Eredivisie
- German police raid homes of self-styled "Reich citizens"
- Walesa rejects evidence suggesting he collaborated
- Danes want EU to support groups affected by Trump ban
- Putin, Merkel call for cease-fire in eastern Ukraine
- Jewels go missing at Spanish film awards ceremony
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Afghan official says a suicide bomber has struck near the Supreme Court building in Kabul, killing 12 people
- Michael Kors Holdings tops 3Q profit forecasts
- Taiwan seeks to revive aerospace fortunes with jet trainers
- Hillary Clinton releases video statement: 'Future is female'
- April trial date set for Haitian politician, ex-coup leader
- Graft, threats as Somalia faces historic presidential vote
- Vatican debated whether to invite China to organ meeting
- John Legend, Cynthia Erivo to perform Grammys' In Memoriam
- GM net profits fall slightly but company still makes $9.4B
- Vonn skis out, Schmidhofer wins super-G at ski worlds
- Taiwanese man wins claim against Carrefour in slip and fall accident
- The Latest: Trump says 'haters' unfairly tie him to Russia
- Defense: NYC runner-slay suspect 'entitled to fairness'
- Authority advises visitors to Taiwan’s 'Beehive Fireworks' festival to wrap themselves up
- Australian sentenced to death in Thailand for drug killing
- UK Marine seeks to quash murder sentence for Taliban killing
- Ghosting, shade, microaggression hit Merriam-Webster website
- EU to Britain: Pay up for what you ordered before leaving
- Former Ohio State running back gets probation for assault
- Pakistan will provide 'foolproof security' for T20 final
- Qatar official: Gulf value-added tax could begin in 2018
- Witnesses: Soldiers open fire in Ivory Coast town
- Coroner: Woman dies after getting stuck in clothing drop box
- Ground staff to stage strike at Berlin airports Wednesday
- PLO official: Israeli settlement law "last nail in coffin"
- US trade deficit narrowed to $44.3 billion in December, but for year hit highest level since 2012
- US trade deficit last year hit highest level since 2012
- Prosecutors want option to retry 3 men freed after 20 years
- NATO presence in Baltics sends clear signal, Lithuania says
- Peruvian attorney general says he'll seek arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 12-18
- Zimbabwe criticizes US Embassy over human rights comment
- Germany arrests Syrian man accused of IS membership, rape
- Peru Attorney General to seek arrest of ex-President Toledo
- Help not called for hours after PSU student falls down steps
- Afghanistan requests US air support for combat operations
- World Bank gives Lebanon $200 million to upgrade roads
- Twitter takes more steps to clamp down abuse and hate
- Missing theft suspect is found hiding in his own basement
- Investor Starboard takes several seats on Perrigo board
- Macedonian capital offers free transport to fight pollution
- Trump's pick for labor secretary hired undocumented worker
- Leicester offers 'unwavering support' for manager Ranieri
- Mayor suggests plot to harm Turkey through artificial quakes
- Turkey says Erdogan and Trump to hold telephone conversation
- Leverkusen midfielder Calhanoglu forgoing salary during ban
- Putin scrambles Russian air forces to check readiness
- Review: 'Fifty Shades Darker' misfires with bland soundtrack
- Greece: IMF in disagreement over bailout measures
- Rosie O'Donnell: 'Available' to play Steve Bannon on SNL
- Lebanese man arrested in Iowa-based gun smuggling scheme
- Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad proposal
- 19 int'l judges named for Kosovo special court
- Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti's new president after bruising two-year electoral cycle
- Longtime Autodesk CEO stepping down
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher
- Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti's new president
- Music Review: Chuck Prophet at his best on 'Bobby Fuller'
- Lady Gaga's Super Bowl appearance spurs huge digital sales
- Rushdie novel takes on age of Obama, and Trump
- Massachusetts couple names son born during Super Bowl Brady
- Stephen King and son Owen King to team up at book convention
- Tyson says its being investigated, likely over price fixing
- UN says 30,000 have returned to Iraq's Mosul
- US job openings remain at mostly healthy level in December
- Ask Brianna: How do I evaluate a job offer?
- Voters await economic revival in a part of pro-Trump America
- Mother of backpacker slain in Australia criticizes Trump
- US stock indexes veer higher in early trading; oil slides
- At $250M, Los Angeles home most expensive listed in US
- CNN's 'History of Comedy' is a laughing, learning matter
- Prince William calls for end to stigma on mental illness
- Court fines German-Turkish author over 'death camp' speech
- Review: Elbow loses a member and become more accessible
- Pittsburgh police say man was driving drunk in lingerie
- The Latest: Patriots fans revel at parade in snowy Boston
- Du Plessis destroys Sri Lanka with 185 in 4th ODI
- GOP leaders advise House members on dealing with protests
- UK court sentences teen to mental hospital for stabbings
- Kanye West deletes tweets on Trump, produces Trump dis track
- Man gets 5 years in prison for smuggling guns to Guyana
- Kenyan skier Simader on fast track to 2018 Olympic downhill
- Exhibition charts 500 years of evolution of robots
- The Latest: Kelly says he wishes order had been delayed
- UK military jets escort civilian plane to London airport
- South African Airways cancels flights in Abuja runway repair
- UK says lawmakers to get vote on Brexit before deal approved
- The Latest: Should man face trial in officer's '72 shooting?
- Liga president meets Ukrainian ambassador about Zozulya
- Tanzania orders arrest of 3 men for promoting homosexuality
- Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway
- Universities form policy institute partnerships with Biden
- German man ID'd as part of group targeting refugees, Jews
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Violinist Asmussen, 1 of Denmark's best known jazzmen, dies
- Italian fashion industry hopes to avert additional US tax
- Belarus launches probe of Russian food safety officials
- Brazil troops patrol streets in southeast city amid crime
- The Latest: 79-year-old doctor on trial in kickback scheme
- DuPont to contribute to pension plans; some say not enough
- UN expert urges Thailand to stop banning insults to monarchy
- '9th Circus'? Scholars say court's liberal rep is overblown
- Police: Woman called 911 to say she shot her ex in the head
- Irwin Corey, the king of comedic confusion, dies at 102
- Raise your glass to Kentucky bourbon's rising economic kick
- Germany official rebuts Trump administration currency claim
- The Latest: Serbia arrests 12 for alleged migrant-smuggling
- Grammy Museum plans East Coast experience in New Jersey
- Senate panel approves Trump's pick of physician David Shulkin to serve as VA secretary, sends nomination to full Senate
- Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence breaks 50-50 tie
- Company accused of scamming 9/11, NFL concussion victims
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Sharpton ally sues New Jersey for arrest at takeover hearing
- Police: Woman shot, wounded after hitting officer with car
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- F1: McLaren splits with CEO after 5 months over differences
- The Latest: Senate confirms Betsy DeVos for Education Dep't
- 2 mortar rounds hit near voting site, AU base attacked hours before Somalia election
- DA: Handyman kept 'perverse shrine' to serial child rape
- 2 mortar rounds hit near voting site day before Somalia vote
- Brazil, Argentine presidents promise to lower trade barriers
- Jamaica Kincaid among winners of Israeli foundation prize
- UN: Number of Burundian refugees to reach 500,000 this year
- Immigrant students seek access to state financial aid
- Tour companies say American travel to Iran up in the air
- Sahel countries plan joint force to fight terror threat
- House GOP again targets Obama environment rules
- Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Miami
- Valentine art in NY's Times Square uses immigration theme
- Keke Palmer writes about a life unfiltered in her new book
- Court weighs sentence of lone woman on Ohio's death row
- Coach suspended amid questions about players living with him
- Elton John: George Michael was 'kindest, most generous man'
- KatyCats rejoice! Katy Perry returns to Grammys
- Melania Trump says White House could mean millions for brand
- 2nd person says killing suspect faked working for TV show
- Colombia embarks on peace talks with No. 2 rebel group
- Small plane crash in Argentina kills 5 people
- Sen. Warren book on middle class coming in April
- Gorsuch paid $3.28 million by former firm, under 2005 deal
- Virginia cop's retrial begins in teen's shooting at car wash
- US panel warns Trump change on one China policy 'dangerous'
- UN chief 'horrified' at alleged abuses by Myanmar forces
- National Women's Hall of Fame announces 2017 inductees
- Romania top court strikes down Swiss franc 'mortgage' loan
- US, Russian heavyweight boxers square off in doping case
- Judge says Dakota pipeline protest suit unlikely to succeed
- Bobby Wood sends Hamburger SV into German Cup quarterfinals
- French newspaper: Fillon also paid his wife severance
- Jordan frees 8 prominent government critics from detention
- South Africa vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Russian blogger sent to Azerbaijan to face charges over trip
- Senate roll vote on Education pick Betsy DeVos
- Growth in consumer borrowing slowed in December
- UN urges more airline passenger info in anti-terror fight
- The Latest: Texas court hears key campaign finance case
- The Latest: Handyman accused of child rape: 'I'm not evil'
- Major global warming study again questioned, again defended
- Bruins fire coach Claude Julien after 419 wins, Cup title
- Teenager Mbappe shines as Monaco beats Montpellier 2-1
- Arkansas breaks from other red states on sanctuary campuses
- 6 dead in clash between marines and gunmen in Mexico
- Pescara President to quit after his cars were set on fire
- Schumer says he has 'serious concerns' about Gorsuch
- No. 8 Renzo Olivo of Argentina advances in Ecuador
- Why the US trade gap could obstruct Trump's economic vision
- Bennett builds Saint Mary's into team worthy of big stage
- Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in southern Louisiana
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Inter midfielder Brozovic out for weeks with broken toe
- Afghanistan war getting little notice from Trump White House
- Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline with notice of intent to grant easement
- Pitbull to be part of TNT's All-Star 'Road Show'
- Mom says she caught day care worker breastfeeding her child
- Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
- Condition of hospitalized suspect in Louvre attack worsens
- 9-year-old 'mini Trump' to visit Rhode Island State House
- Former New Zealand captain Steve Sumner dies at 61
- Turkey dismisses some 4,500 more state employees
- Review: 'John Wick 2' is an extravagantly violent good time
- University of Missouri launches Institute for Korean Studies
- Dibaba breaks world record for women's 2,000 on indoor track
- The Latest: Tribe plans legal fight to stop pipeline
- Concern grows for bald eagle with leg trap attached to foot
- Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 30-Feb. 5
- Cincinnati Zoo staff caring for 3 newborn Malayan tiger cubs
- For a new president, an election that won't fade
- Response program aids laid-off employees in Aberdeen
- Centene and Emerson Electric rise while Michael Kors drops
- A timeline of the Dakota Access oil pipeline
- The Latest: Court says ruling unlikely Tuesday on travel ban
- Dzeko scores twice to help Roma beat Fiorentina 4-0
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- Tennessee anti-abortion groups at crossroads on restrictions
- GOP lawmakers to meet with black college leaders
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- Messi, Suarez finish off Atletico, Barca reaches Copa final
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Bayern captain Lahm says he's retiring at end of season
- Webb will direct MLS's development of video technology
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Business Highlights
- Only at Pebble can the wind and rain be appealing for golf
- Disney's wonderful world may be too good to last
- Analysis: Trump paints dark picture in defense of travel ban
- Arkansas House passes bill aimed at collecting Amazon taxes
- Nightclub massacre: Some patrons upset at not getting funds
- Topless protesters in Argentina criticize macho attitudes
- Australia's highest paid public servant earned $4.3 million
- USDA says removal of animal welfare records not final
- 3 face murder charges in deadly 1993 LA apartment fire
- Mormons formally launch worldwide online college program
- EPA approves state's phosphorous work-around
- Colbert reaches a ratings milestone at start of Trump era
- Seattle to cut ties with Wells Fargo over oil pipeline
- Canadian to give hundreds of millions in loans to Bombardier
- Facebook employees to get 20 days off for family bereavement
- The Latest: 3 plead not guilty to murder in deadly '93 fire
- Australia's Pattinson set to return after long injury break
- Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
- GOP chairman: No oversight talk at White House meeting
- Trump's list of underreported terror doesn't back up claim
- Political scandal overshadows South Korea 2018 Olympic prep
- Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
- Inspired by Tiger, rookie JJ Spaun making early move on tour
- Demolisher of home of Wetterling killer gives lot to city
- Warring Warriors? Green plays down heated moment with Durant
- Hurdler Dawn Harper-Nelson suspended for 3 months
- AP source: Mike Napoli, Rangers working on another reunion
- Colombia's Santos may have received Odebrecht contributions
- GOP elder statesmen making push for a carbon tax
- McDevitt quits as head of Australia's anti-doping agency
- Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Portland hospital
- Chris Carter agrees to $3.5M, 1-year deal with Yankees
- Texas Senate votes to OK contentious 'sanctuary cities' bill
- Warren violates arcane rule, sparking Senate dustup
- Truex driven by last year's photo-finish at Daytona 500
- El Salvador top court OKs civil trial for its former chief
- Gonorrhea infections continue to rise in Taiwan
- Festival des Lanternes à Pingtung au Sud de Taiwan
- Gangster KMT party member applications sheds light on more serious issues
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Allen, St. Louis Blues blank Ottawa Senators 6-0
- Huge numbers tune in to listen to court on Trump travel ban
- NBA Capsules
- Top 25 Capsules
- Taiwan braces for cold weather ahead on Thursday
- 15,000 residents lose homes in Manila shantytown fire
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- 11th inning to start with 2 on in World Baseball Classic
- NHL Capsules
- Today in History
- Bipartisan US lawmakers urge Trump to sanction Venezuela
- Federal judge refuses to lift order delaying Ohio executions
- NFL concussion hearing Wednesday to be aired live online
- Warren raking in millions in campaign donations
- Welcomes Chef Felice Sgarra to showcase Italian cuisine in Madarin Oriental, Taipei
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Convenience store clerk's hand reattached after machete attack in New Taipei
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Political scandal overshadows South Korea 2018 Olympic prep
- After court victory, Egypt rights lawyer eyes presidency bid
- Dakota Access pipeline construction expected to get go-ahead
- A timeline of the Dakota Access oil pipeline
- Clinic falsely told dozens they had Alzheimer's, suits say
- Palestinians fear being sidelined by Trump White House
- Somalia faces presidential election under threat of attack
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
- Malaysia seizes pig-hair brushes after Muslims complain
- Taipei International Book Exhibition opens with new highlights
- Jack Nicholson attached to remake Oscar nom 'Toni Erdmann'
- Southwestern Pakistan rattled by magnitude 6.4 earthquake
- Taiwan OhBear, rail authority launch namesake meal box
- Japan broad trade surplus at 9-year high on export rebound
- Puerto Rico tops Mexico 1-0 in 10 for Caribbean Series title
- Turkish officials: CIA director Mike Pompeo to visit Turkey on Thursday to discuss security issues
- Asian shares fall on subdued Wall Street, dip in oil prices
- Turkish sources: CIA chief to visit, discuss security issues
- 'Crazy' NHL season of coach firings continues with Julien
- NHL leads North American sports in midseason coach firings
- Takeda questioned over payments made by Tokyo bid team
- SoftBank quarterly profit soars on investment empire
- With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path with Trump
- Australia coach Cheika not expecting New Zealand apology
- Ground staff strike at German airports, flights scrapped
- Media fact-checking more aggressive under Trump
- Taiwan launches smart machinery promotion office in Taichung
- Romania: government faces no-confidence vote
- UN: 120,000 Nigerian likely face Boko Haram-created famine
- Devos vows to be 'tireless advocate for all students'
- GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
- Dozens injured in tornadoes across southern Louisiana
- Trump's list of underreported terror doesn't back up claim
- Analysis: Trump paints dark picture in defense of travel ban
- GOP-backed measures seek to rein in science used at EPA
- Seattle to cut ties with Wells Fargo over oil pipeline
- Visa changes could stunt budding US-India ties under Trump
- Separatist commander assassinated in eastern Ukraine
- Documents show Melania Trump still involved in branding
- Trump travel ban in hands of federal appeals court
- 'Justice Scalia's seat' has a history going back 150 years
- Iran displays ancient Persian artifacts returned from the US
- Court mulls travel ban: To compound whiplash, or calm it?
- Warren violates arcane rule, sparking Senate dustup
- Man convicted of helping plot Texas attack to be sentenced
- Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capitol Hill
- Sen. Sessions on track for confirmations as attorney general
- Taiwan eyes closer cooperation with Indonesia
- Officials: Suspect in 3 slayings shot himself in standoff
- Busy day in WNBA free agency with Toliver going to Mystics
- Violence spreads in Paris suburbs; 17 more arrests
- Moller-Maersk shares slide as Q4 profits sink further
- Syria rejects Amnesty's report of mass hangings as 'untrue'
- Raids in Germany, Britain in probe linked to Syria militants
- Camellia exhibition kicks off in Taipei
- 13 European nations meet about possible migration uptick
- Photo of the Day: Bombing Master Handan Festival in Taitung, Taiwan
- Amid tensions, China planning polices to attract Taiwanese
- Swede who made numbers and facts entertaining dies at 68
- Tokyo golf club undecided over rule changes to allow women
- Bernie Sanders coming to Miss. for march against Nissan
- 4 killed as extremists hit hotel in Somalia's Puntland area
- Rude Taipei bus rider caught on video refusing to pay fare
- Sri Lanka to ask UN for more time to probe war crimes
- Poland's top politician pleased with talks with Merkel
- 'Soul Mate' leads Hong Kong Film Awards nominees with 12
- Pope repeats 'bridges not walls' after Trump travel ban
- Greek firefighters take to streets over hiring conditions
- Qatar says producers sticking to oil output cuts
- Vonn cautious in downhill practice; Stuhec posts best time
- A Russian court has found opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty in the retrial of a 2013 fraud case
- EU fines 3 battery recycling companies for forming cartel
- Indian fire kills Pakistani laborer in Kashmir
- Court upholds guilty verdict for Russian opposition leader
- Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
- UK's House of Commons set to pass bill authorizing Brexit
- Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 2 in eastern province
- South Sudan president to seek election in 2018: Spokesman
- Two Israeli rights groups ask the country's Supreme Court to overturn a newly adopted law legalizing settlements
- UN agency seeks $2.1B to help war-stricken Yemenis this year
- Head of English soccer threatens to quit over reforms
- Israeli groups ask court to block law legalizing settlements
- Mother expected to make plea in birthday cake beating death
- Austrian deputy mayor invites constituents join him in sauna
- Yemen seeks 'reassessment' of deadly US raid
- Beaten boy invited to Wrigley by Cubs' Rizzo returns home
- The Latest: 6 arrested in Albania for migrant smuggling
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- The Latest: Woman faces more charges after 4th victim dies
- Italy honors Albania coach Gianni de Biasi as a Knight
- Carlsberg sales dropped 6 percent in the fourth quarter
- Sightings drop as Virginia zoo keeps searching for red panda
- Ben & Jerry's moving forward with Vermont expansion plans
- Madonna faced sharp questions in Malawi adoption process
- Trump says overturning immigration ban could hurt security
- Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway
- Dow, DuPont try more divestments in seeking merger approval
- The Latest: Trump to meet Senate Dems over his agenda
- Disney's Iger announces 2019 opening for Star Wars lands
- GSK warns profits to be hit by generic drugs competition
- Russian police arrest 9 hacking suspects
- Efforts under way to revitalize New York's garment industry
- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis tells AP corruption battle reveals 'ugly face of politics'; praises protesters
- Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
- CBS' Charlie Rose to undergo heart surgery
- Turkey coordinating troop movements in Syria with Russia
- ESPN reporters writing book on NFL power struggles
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Romania: Center-left government survives parliament vote of no confidence after mass protests
- Report: Driver in double fatal Tesla crash was intoxicated
- The Latest: Romanian government survives confidence vote
- A 360-degree view of China's deadly smog
- Impressive game against Barcelona gives Atletico hope
- Dutch royal couple pays tribute to Buchenwald victims
- Sheriff: 12 inmates charged after vicious jailhouse death
- Lawyers: Castile was reaching for gun when officer shot him
- Lady Gaga tells critics 'I'm proud of my body'
- Pennsylvania fire company turns to 'naughty bingo' for cash
- Maine man gets prison for beating homeowner with frying pan
- TV entertainer cleared in second UK sex abuse trial
- Man guilty of covering up teenager's slaying for 31 years
- Tanzania to seek German reparations over colonial acts
- The Latest: Dakota Access pipeline foes call for protests
- Germany slams Ukraine lawmaker's stunt at embassy in Kiev
- Zimbabwe judge orders protesting pastor to be freed on bail
- Alan Simpson, writer of classic British sitcoms, dies at 87
- German, Uruguayan leaders hope to advance EU-Mercosur talks
- Gunfire as Ivory Coast tries to end special forces revolt
- Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trading
- Russia deploys air defense missiles for massive drills
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan beats all as 'Walking Dead' baddie
- 110 pounds of African drug khat seized at Pittsburgh airport
- Rory Feek fulfills promise to late wife by attending Grammys
- Made in Mexico, popular on US highways
- Make less than $54K? Consider this underused tax break
- Electricity cable aims to link Cyprus, Egypt, Greece
- 7 Russian sailors, 1 Ukrainian kidnapped in Nigerian waters
- US stock indexes move lower in early trading as oil slides
- EU, US experts oversee vetting of Albania's judiciary
- Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected
- Colombia's Santos may have received Odebrecht contributions
- Germany arrests Russian accused of joining IS in Syria
- North Carolina court temporarily blocks law that limited governor's powers, including Cabinet appointees
- Bayern 'surprised' by timing of Lahm's retirement decision
- Ex-priest imprisoned for decade indicted on new sex charges
- To declaw cats or not? New Jersey could be first with ban
- Some 'Girls' talk with Lena Dunham as final season begins
- Portuguese teens who left names on Auschwitz gate sentenced
- Grammys to pay tribute to Prince, George Michael
- Want to win the Premier League? Sign N'Golo Kante
- Judges block North Carolina law limiting governor's powers
- Commander of US-led coalition in Iraq says he expects to retake Mosul and Raqqa from IS within 'next six months'
- US commander: Mosul and Raqqa should be retaken in 6 months
- Germany wary of Russian propaganda campaign, lacks proof
- Havlat announces retirement after 14 NHL seasons
- Spinal Tap bandmates join lawsuit over film's profits
- Nets to add jersey patch next season after deal with Infor
- The Latest: NFL retirees urged to sign up for settlement
- Maine fishermen: Baby eel lottery would keep industry viable
- Interim sheriff dies days after being appointed
- British socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson found dead, aged 45
- Community banks hopeful as lawmakers target financial rules
- Belgian authorities detain 11 during anti-terror raids
- Somalia's former prime minister elected new leader; president concedes defeat
- Beyonce or Adele? The AP predicts this Grammy showdown
- US Secret Service trains Estonia to handle cyber threats
- Cognizant shares jump on deal for new board members
- New book spurs call for fresh probe of Emmett Till lynching
- The Latest: Price transfers business ownership to wife
- Solider welcomes Afghan translator to US with bear hug
- Group of neo-Nazis erect huge swastika in southern Germany
- Pennsylvania Senate begins debate on 20-week abortion ban
- Man serving 2 life terms gets 50 years more in murder plot
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- The French election: As twisty as an Alpine road
- Timberwolves sign Lance Stephenson to 10-day contract
- Attorney: 911 caller shot her ex in head in self-defense
- Full moon, comet starring in night sky show this weekend
- Hungary: Bronze antiquities found in truck date to 900 BC
- IBU strips Russia of 2021 worlds over doping allegations
- European space agency to help NASA take humans beyond moon
- Brazilian governor wants more army troops to quell violence
- Mississippi considers firing squad as method of execution
- Tom Hiddleston: Taylor Swift is 'an amazing woman'
- Judge rejects Zika argument, rules dune project can proceed
- Essence honors Erykah Badu for 20 years of 'Baduizm'
- Trump: Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so unfairly;" shares react
- The Latest: Panel chairman vows to review Cabinet choices
- Trump Twitter focus: The companies singled out
- Weather service: at least 4 Louisiana tornadoes, 1 in Miss
- Pentagon looking to rent space at Trump Tower
- Authorities: Colombian national abducted in southern Mali
- Mascherano in doubt for PSG game after thigh injury
- Airline CEOs this week with Trump
- Top-ranked Gonzaga fields mature team this season
- Brazil's jailed ex-speaker claims aneurism but refuses tests
- Russian man builds church of snow for village without chapel
- Review: "All Our Wrong Todays" by Elan Mastai
- Rapinoe left off US roster for SheBelieves Cup
- GOP, Dem senators want congressional say on Russia sanctions
- Oklahoma town cancels dance because of old city ordinance
- Groups sue to block Trump's order on government regulations
- Forged racist emails cause stir at University of Michigan
- Mexico reports 2 dead in fireworks explosion
- Painting stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish owner's heirs
- Bobsledder Steven Langton says he's attempting a comeback
- The Latest: Man gets 30 years for helping plot Texas attack
- 6 more Turkish fugitives enter Greece, plan to seek asylum
- Montana court upholds conviction in German student's death
- Jake Gyllenhaal helps open a new Broadway theater
- US Congress mulls Montana tribe's longtime recognition bid
- $227M settlement reached in deadly Philadelphia collapse
- Tanaka says he isn't thinking about ability to opt out
- Trump's assertions echo site filled with tales of dark plots
- At least 5 dead in Central African Republic violence
- Juventus wins 2-0 at Crotone to go 7 points clear in Serie A
- Alec McCowen, a West End and Broadway star, dies at 91
- WTO: Brazil accuses Canada of unfairly supporting Bombardier
- Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conservatives wary
- Tourism industry debating impact of Trump travel ban
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- VW denies reports board members got early warning of scandal
- Man charged over All Blacks bug denies involvement
- 1902 fistfight gave rise to arcane rule that silenced Warren
- Organizers lose guarantee for 2022 Ryder Cup funds
- Israel finds cave said to have contained Dead Sea scrolls
- Winter storm could drop a foot of snow on Northeast US
- Man gets life for fatally shooting Indiana police officer
- Really? Shuttering online brothel could hurt law enforcement
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Schalke, Sportfreunde Lotte victorious in German Cup
- Trump administration weighs health insurance 'stabilization'
- Spanish clubs invest only 18M in winter transfer window
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Voters sue, claiming NC ballot protests libeled them
- Nice stays in title mix with 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne
- Study finds new bacterial strain can contaminate shellfish
- Melbourne City keeper suspended over racial slur
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Guatemala arrests supreme court justice on corruption charge
- In Oscar docs, an explosion of voice and style
- Citing Trump, 3rd nonprofit rejects funds to fight extremism
- Randy Travis advocates for stroke victims in Tennessee
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump order didn't lead to IS leader's arrest
- $2.8B deal latest land acquisition in energy-rich Permian
- "Hamilton" author Chernow has Grant bio coming in fall
- Udinese youngster Gnoukouri sidelined with heart problem
- Carter: Renewable energy can help Trump create jobs
- The Latest: Tribe's decades-long recognition bid advances
- 5-Hour Energy ordered to pay $4.3 million over deceptive ads
- Israeli military responds to tank fire from Syria
- US-funded news channel in Russian offers Kremlin alternative
- Spanish league taking legal action over threats to Zozulya
- El Faro sinking testimony: Crew did all it could to hold on
- Records show repeat visits to Oakland warehouse before fire
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- UN says invitations to Syria talks to be sent in coming days
- Canada announces $70M in development aid for Haiti
- Brown beats top-seeded Cilic in Montpellier
- Assault charges involving family dropped against boxer
- Super Bowl win comforts family of fan who died during game
- Fire that destroyed South Texas mosque ruled arson
- Israeli military shoots down rockets fired from Egypt
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Wallendas among 5 tightrope walkers injured in fall
- 'Sanctuary cities' ban may let Texas oust elected officials
- Muslim police officer says she was harassed by NY colleagues
- Mexico official: US Secretary of State Tillerson to visit
- Gilead Sciences and Container Store skid; Nordstrom climbs
- Police release video of Kobe Bryant memorabilia theft
- House Democrats ratchet up fighting words against Trump
- Steven Van Zandt to speak at Rutgers University commencement
- Puzder says he'd quit CEO if confirmed as labor secretary
- Plague of locusts leads Bolivia to issue state of emergency
- The Latest: Oakland union official: Fire chief is on leave
- Rutgers moves to honor slaves, 1st black graduate
- BC-US--Index, US
- Trump is 2nd president to tout unfinished Intel factory
- A look at the job of education secretary
- Alaves beats Celta 1-0 to reach Copa del Rey final
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- After extradition of El Chapo, US prosecutors seek a rival
- Famed Hamptons home Grey Gardens for sale for $19.95 million
- Furyk tweaks Ryder Cup points system
- Pentagon: Airstrikes in Syria killed 11 al-Qaida operatives
- Struggling Leicester earns respite by winning FA Cup replay
- BC-SOC--French Results
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Connolly rediscovers game, revitalizes career with Capitals
- The Latest: Schools close ahead of Northeast snowstorm
- Moldova man accused in $25M phishing scam pleads guilty
- Ex-DEA agent gets 1 year of probation for strip club lie
- Alleged 9/11 plotter blasts Obama in letter from Guantanamo
- King letter and statement criticize Sessions prosecution
- Arkansas doctors could be sued over banned abortion method
- Chicken farmers say processors treat them like servants
- Dem senator: Court pick calls Trump's words 'demoralizing'
- UN says 2017 must be a year of decisions for chaotic Libya
- 'She Persisted' turns into rallying cry for liberals
- Iowa GOP's public sector union bill similar to Wisconsin
- Stephen Sondheim to receive PEN 'literary service' award
- Scott, Senate's sole black Republican, defends Sessions
- Charity bearing Audrey Hepburn's name sues her eldest son
- Once-reviled scavenger bird now the pride of its Indian home
- Players bracing for just about any weather at Pebble
- Rio electoral court: gov should step down for power abuse
- Bellucci into the quarterfinals on clay in Quito
- Moylan, Hendriks set for Australia at World Baseball Classic
- Suns rookie Dragan Bender has ankle surgery
- Reds' Bailey has elbow surgery, could start season on DL
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Canada warns Trump administration over talk of US tariffs
- Stanton, Jones headline US roster for World Baseball Classic
- Taiwanese people mispronounced Mentholatum for decades
- US officials stop vetting Nauru refugees for resettlement
- Former Knick Oakley ejected after altercation in MSG seats
- Kennedy family members active in politics
- Metta World Peace at peace with The Palace
- El Salvador arrests TV-radio host, 27 others in drugs case
- Mother says son arrested in runner's death is not a criminal
- John Gotti's grandson pleads guilty to selling oxycodone
- Oklahoma man suspected of killing wife, attorney found dead
- Events and activities in Taiwan for Feb. 10-17
- Former Knick Oakley ejected, arrested after MSG altercation
- Rams finalize coaching staff with OC Matt LaFleur, 17 others
- Opinion: Taiwan faces a no-win situation with Uber’s retreat
- Trump issues belated well-wishes to China on holiday
- A-League match postponed because of expected hot conditions
- All Blacks lock Tuipulotu cleared after analysis of B-sample
- Peru's government proposes to legalize medicinal marijuana
- Report: 'El Chapo' Guzman's sons wounded in cartel attack
- New Zealand men convicted of gay sex to have records wiped
- India wins toss, bats in one-off cricket test vs Bangladesh
- NHL Capsules: Toews' goal in OT lifts Blackhawks over Wild
- Menstrual cups approved by FDA and soon be available in Taiwan
- NBA Capsules: Clippers beat Knicks; Charles Oakley ejected
- Indonesia military accepts Australian apology for insult
- Today in History
- 7 months in, expanded Panama Canal still faces challenges
- Trump vs Nordstrom: The latest bout raising ethical concerns
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- NBA, video game company to launch new gaming league in 2018
- GOP lawmakers around the US push for restrictions on voting
- US officials stop vetting Nauru refugees for resettlement
- Palestinians: Israeli airstrike kills 2 on Gaza-Egypt border
- Northeast US bracing for powerful, fast-moving snowstorm
- Chance and challenge: Japan Inc worried but hopeful on Trump
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Enjoy the Ultimate Romance at Regent Taipei This Valentine’s Day
- Taiwan célèbre la Fête des Lanternes à Pingxi
- Asian shares advance, Japan slips as Abe-Trump meeting looms
- Making mannequins an unlikely business in Egyptian village
- Yuna Kim unveiling Olympic torch in countdown to 2018 Games
- Making mannequins an unlikely business in Egyptian village
- US woman retracts claim boyfriend innocent in Bali killing
- Big utilities try to tilt solar energy market in their favor
- Rapper DMX inspires homeless group in surprise visit
- Ruifang Torch Festival tradition rekindled in New Taipei
- Photo of the Day: Light Show at Penghu Jinghai Temple
- A party at Pebble, a return to Florida for Couples
- Impeached S. Korea leader cancels questioning over scandal
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Company set to finish work on Dakota Access oil pipeline
- A year since Bosh's last game, his future is still unclear
- German exports hit new high in 2016, trade surplus widens
- Men's basketball team loses game, then bus in New York
- Once-reviled scavenger bird now the pride of its Indian home
- Veteran Laura Davies leads Vic Open after 1st round
- Strong global sales push Nissan quarterly profit higher
- Last Cuban doctor defectors arrive in US after policy change
- Price nears Senate confirmation as Trump health secretary
- New Knicks' dysfunction: A wild Wednesday at MSG
- Judges' response to Trump criticism: Silence
- China to start fingerprinting foreign visitors
- Trump slams the courts, and his court nominee hits back
- Labor secretary nominee addresses conflicts of interest
- Germany: 2 radicals held in probe of possible attack plan
- US-funded news channel in Russian offers Kremlin alternative
- Top 25 Capsules
- Kenyan court rules that government must not close world's largest refugee camp and send 200,000 back to Somalia
- Trump playing catch-up to fill top government posts
- Tumble from tightrope injures 5, including Wallendas
- Debating the travel ban? Terms to understand what's what
- King letter and statement criticize Sessions prosecution
- Malaysian ship with aid for Rohingya arrives in Yangon
- Kenya court quashes government order to close refugee camp
- Bahrain arrests fugitives it says were attempting to flee
- Rebels stage new attacks, condemn Duterte for ending talks
- Trump to meet NATO leaders for first time May 25
- Merkel hopes to step up Germany's migrant deportations
- Partisan power struggle overshadows North Carolina governor
- Exiled former Maldives leader wants to contest presidency
- Giant painting of Atlanta battle scene is moving to new site
- Another 26 arrests in troubled Paris suburbs
- Danes see Russia as a 'leader' with 'advanced capabilities'
- Taiwan gov’t tourism policies to focus on diversification
- Rolling Stone defamation case over rape story back in court
- Surprising Alaves to take on Barcelona in Copa del Rey final
- Polish official highlights security, Russian aggression
- Afghan official: NATO drones kill 11 Islamic State fighters
- Nokia to acquire software firm Comptel for $370 million
- Africa champion Cameroon ranked 33rd, Argentina still 1st
- Ecstasy being disguised as plum powder in southern Taiwan
- Several arrested as deportation fear prompts Phoenix protest
- Mortar attack on Red Crescent in Syria's Aleppo kills 3
- Kremlin: no Ukraine 'deal' with US possible
- England picks inexperienced back row for Wales game
- Marc Warren takes 1st-round lead in Kuala Lumpur
- Kosovo oppos'n lawmaker detained for disrupting parliament
- In Sweden, television team convicted of human smuggling
- Thai police charge Australian in girlfriend's boating death
- French authorities report explosion in nuclear power plant's machine room but say there is no radioactive leak
- Hacker talks about links with Russian spy agency
- Germany completes return of 300 tons of reserve gold from US
- Berlin film festival kicks off with Django Reinhardt movie
- Blast in French nuclear plant's machine room; no radiation
- Kellogg cites costs in New York distribution site closure
- Turkish state news agency says police seize 24 suicide belts, detain 4 suspected Islamic State members
- Turkey detains 4 IS suspects planning 'sensational' attack
- Beyonce faces $20M copyright suit from YouTube star's estate
- 19 and counting: Sydney FC remains unbeaten this season
- The Latest: CIA chief arrives in Turkey to discuss IS
- The Latest: Snowstorm forces school closures across NY
- Ahmed replaces under fire Ali as Pakistan ODI captain
- Pakistan says India is building 'secret nuclear city'
- India-Bangladesh scoreboard
- France's Total outpaces rivals in recovering from oil slump
- The Latest: Britain puts limit on unaccompanied minors
- Founder: Police close Egyptian center for torture victims
- Gambia will reverse its ICC withdrawal, EU official says
- Consultant to look at how Florida airport handled shooting
- Inter appeals against 2-match bans for Icardi and Perisic
- UK's foreign secretary renounces US citizenship
- Trump's views don't always align with what's said in Japan
- UEFA to ask FIFA for 16 places at expanded 2026 World Cup
- Zimbabwean pastor and protest organizer is released on bail
- Members of UK sex grooming gang face deportation to Pakistan
- 'Mini-Mourinho' breathing new life into struggling Hull
- Usain Bolt leads his all-stars to relay win in Nitro meet
- Coke tops Street 4Q forecasts
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Gas explosion kills 5 workers, injures 9 in southern Iran
- 9 killed when US sub hit Japan fishing ship remembered
- Belgium: US youth linked to cyberattack on Brussels airport
- The Latest: Trump insists senator misquoted nominee
- Israel protests Belgium PM's meeting with critical groups
- Yum beats profit forecast as KFC, Taco Bell sales rise in US
- Cleaner robot pulled from Fukushima reactor due to radiation
- Editorial: Taiwan is a force for peace in the Trump universe
- Romania's justice minister resigns following mass protests over law that would soften corruption fight
- Oklahoma town cancels dance because of old city ordinance
- The Latest: Diary provides new insight on Cyclorama painters
- Coroner: Jockey died after falling from his bathroom window
- South Sudan peace deal monitors reveal new violations
- No charges to be filed against officer in off-duty shooting
- Police raid Kazakh biathlon team lodgings ahead of worlds
- Belgium conference to counter Trump's anti-abortion plan
- Romania justice minister quits over anti-graft law protests
- Possible Trump EU envoy: US 'critical and suspicious' of EU
- Twitter struggles to turn headlines into cash
- Exhaustion forces singer Al Jarreau to retire from touring
- Cyprus leaders try to narrow differences before March summit
- GM recalls older sports cars to fix air bag sensor problem
- German court halts plan to deepen Elbe River over rare plant
- France gets 70 new starred restaurants in Michelin Guide
- US applications for jobless aid fell to 234,000 last week; lowest level since November
- US unemployment claims fall to 12-week low
- Crews search for man buried in trash, dirt at landfill
- Nepal extends tenure of commission probing conflict abuses
- Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees criticism
- Experts: Romania uses nationalism in anti-corruption fight
- Prosecutors seek maximum sentence for alleged cyber bully
- The Latest: Basketball team's bus driver charged with DWI
- UN expert: Tunisia should speed up reviews of terror cases
- Troops deploy to protect South African president's speech
- Developer says it has started construction on the final stretch of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline
- Review: Irreverence, affection click nicely in 'Lego Batman'
- The Latest: Finishing work under way on disputed pipeline
- O'Shea makes 4 changes to Italy for match against Ireland
- Weak and short La Nina fades away; climate shifts to neutral
- Manchester United to reduce transfer activity
- Italy's UniCredit bank posts massive $14.5 billion loss
- New exhibit explores rural influence on modern American art
- New Jersey man connects with message in a bottle sender
- German town stops playing kids' song after vegan complains
- Residents can play soccer again in Mosul, without IS rules
- Bowie's 'Blackstar' a life-changing experience for jazzman
- Former Australian Open junior champion suspended
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open modestly higher
- Trump administration delays listing bumblebee as endangered
- NBC's Bob Costas being replaced by Mike Tirico at Olympics
- Tribe fighting Dakota Access oil pipeline files legal challenge to try to block project's completion
- Air Force test-launches Minuteman missile from California
- Mexico town elections annulled for banning women from voting
- Turkish military: 3 Turkish soldiers accidently killed in Russian airstrike in northern Syria
- Germany arrests suspected member of Afghanistan's Taliban
- Poland great Zbigniew Boniek a candidate for UEFA election
- Ireland still without Sexton for Six Nations match at Italy
- US wholesale inventories up solid 1 percent in December
- Trump huddles with airline executives at the White House
- Schempp helps Germany win mixed relay at biathlon worlds
- 'Skippy' relishing new challenge at Inter Milan
- Consumers have a powerful tool in credit card chargebacks
- Woman told 911 that extinguisher beating was self-defense
- Top US general says more troops needed in Afghanistan
- Rafael Nadal pulls out of ABN Amro tennis tournament
- Spicer: 'Clearly meant Orlando' in talk of Atlanta attack
- US stock indexes modestly higher in early trading; oil rises
- EU official urges Macedonia to quickly form new government
- Average US 30-year mortgage rate slips to 4.17 percent
- German court convicts far-right politician over arson attack
- French court: dating site can keep promoting cheating
- Hungary to put asylum-seekers in border container camp
- Maine governor watched Super Bowl, still dislikes Patriots
- National Aviary shows off newborn Eurasian eagle owl
- Israel questions US executive of dovish group at airport
- Police release name of man fatally shot by Baltimore officer
- Only on AP: Norway to win most medals at Winter Olympics
- Glenn Close revisits 'most challenging role I've ever had'
- Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions sworn in as President Donald Trump's attorney general
- Statements made by man charged with killing baby admissible
- College Republicans sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine's card
- Postal Service says it lost $200 million over holiday season
- Aretha is retiring: Singer plans 1 more album
- UK defense chief: No doubt about Trump's NATO commitment
- American flight diverted to St. Louis checked for bombs
- How Trump & Co. have moved to quash tighter financial rules
- Bond for Texas murder suspect set at whopping $4 billion
- Pension crisis forces Puerto Rico retirees to rethink future
- Trump lashes out at McCain for comments on deadly Yemen raid
- BC-GLF--Kuala Lumpur Scores
- Anthony Anderson of 'black-ish' hosts animal talk show
- UN: China takes steps to stop taking organs from prisoners
- The Latest: Wallenda: Performer may have fainted before fall
- Tommy Hilfiger leans on model Gigi Hadid for new collection
- Brazil state transfers public safety operations to army
- Full-go for NC wind farm that politicians claimed is threat
- Vonn speeds up to target 1st career medal in combined
- French farmer faces risk of prison for helping migrants
- Trudeau to visit Trump in Washington on Monday
- The Latest: Trump 'positive' on air traffic control change
- Top-selling Greek daily Ta Nea suspends publication
- Scarlett Johansson, post breakup, resurfaces for a gala
- Monarch butterfly numbers drop by 27 percent in Mexico
- McDonald's testing out crab sandwich in San Francisco area
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- 2 of Fillon's children interviewed by French investigators
- Kramer wins 8th 5000m world speedskating title
- Nearly 1 in 5 immigrants in US illegally in NYC, LA areas
- A peek into Keanu Reeves' stunt training for 'John Wick 2'
- Stunt-driving school promises the thrill of screeching tires
- US judge: Don't question legitimacy of federal judges
- Oprah plans cruise in Alaska in Holland America partnership
- US judge finds that Rwandan man was active in 1994 genocide
- Nigerian government takes over biggest airline, Arik Air
- Twitter has impact and influence _ but not cash or growth
- Boy Scouts face renewed push to let girls join the ranks
- Caribbean sets record with more than 29 million visitors
- Early and often? 31 people likely voted twice in Michigan
- Boy Scouts face renewed push to let girls join the ranks
- BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US
- Jokes not politics when Steve Martin, Martin Short team up
- Teacher wins Berlin compensation case over Muslim headscarf
- Peter Mansfield, Nobel winner for work on MRI, dies at 83
- South Carolina's $100M nuclear claim against feds dismissed
- L'Oreal confirms it's considering sale of The Body Shop
- English FA warned: Reform or risk legislative intervention
- Lawmaker: UK Speaker should quit for criticizing Trump
- France confident of hosting Rugby World Cup and Olympics
- Trump to reaffirm security commitment to Japan PM
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- 'Get in the Way': The way of civil rights hero John Lewis
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Snow can't halt jury deliberations in '79 missing child case
- Deer runs amok inside supermarket, gets wrangled by shoppers
- Glass wall proposed to replace Eiffel Tower metal fencing
- Republicans set to pick nominee for Pompeo's US House seat
- Dominican deal tests Trump's pledge of no new foreign deals
- Packy, Oregon's beloved elephant, dies at 54
- Barbara Gelb, Eugene O'Neill biographer, dead at 91
- Texas student from Jordan freed from immigration detention
- Luther Strange sworn in as Alabama senator, replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions
- APNewsBreak: L.L. Bean freezes pension, offers early outs
- Syria war seethes despite cease-fire
- The Latest: Woman deported to Mexico amid Phoenix protests
- Palestinian intelligence chief meets US security officials
- House Oversight chairman calls White House aide's promotion of Ivanka Trump brand 'clearly over the line, unacceptable'
- Malaria parasite may trigger human odor to lure mosquitoes
- New report could shed light on health impacts of A-bomb test
- Arkansas House panel OKs ban on 'sex-selection' abortions
- Officials: Suspicion abounds in Cuban player documents
- Apple boss Tim Cook optimistic about UK's future outside EU
- Penn State puts stop to fraternity parties serving alcohol
- Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary city status
- The Latest: Openings end in Bundy standoff trial in Vegas
- Chilean workers launch strike at world's top copper mine
- After years of faltering, stock pickers see signs of hope
- Trump woos senators on Gorsuch, escalates against Democrat
- For Trump, a solitary start to life in the White House
- With health law in jeopardy, more than 12M still sign up
- UN committee refuses to accredit religious freedom group
- No. 3 Lorenzi, Ram into quarterfinals in Ecuador Open
- Truck driver blown off bridge; dies after helicopter rescue
- Miss Haiti returns to homeland following runner-up title
- Oldest American, Adele Dunlap, dies at age 114
- AP Source: Macklemore didn't submit latest album to Grammys
- Military police shoot tear gas during violent Rio protest
- Authorities arrest ex-priest accused of sexual misconduct
- Mexico arrests businessman wanted in US for money laundering
- Officer who shot teen convicted of voluntary manslaughter
- Woman tied to terror shooter changes plea in marriage case
- Pot of noodles blamed for camper fire that killed 2 children
- 2nd-seeded Tsonga and 3rd-seeded Gasquet reach quarterfinals
- Music community honors Randy Travis in song
- Bank of Mexico hikes interest rate ½-point to 6.25 percent
- Official: Military force of UN mission will likely go soon
- Dunkin' Brands and Viacom jump while Twitter dives
- Death sentence tossed out in Florida drive-by shooting case
- More than 400 whales strand on New Zealand beach, most die
- Mexican court orders clearer sugar warnings on food, drink
- US still processing refugee claims under Australia deal
- Review: Glutton for punishment? Then see '50 Shades Darker'
- Microsoft lawsuit vs. secret government searches moves ahead
- Military aide demoted for misconduct at overseas clubs
- San Francisco denies permit for 'Summer of Love' concert
- Appeals court says decision on Trump travel ban will be filed before close of business day in California
- Mayor's office: Puerto Rico nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera unexpectedly returns to island to serve remainder of sentence
- In first day, attorney general vows to get tough on crime
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Puerto Rico nationalist returns to serve term cut by Obama
- Appeals court: Decision on Trump travel ban coming Thursday
- Business Highlights
- A wicked day of wind and rain at Pebble Beach
- White House: Trump 'absolutely' backs Conway amid criticism
- Tadashi Shoji, Desigual kick off NY Fashion Week
- The Latest: Family in deadly camper fire was 'struggling'
- White House disputes report that Trump unaware of arms deal
- MSU suspends football staffer, athletes in sex assault probe
- Phoenix immigrant deported to Mexico amid protests
- Long-term US mortgage rates ease; 30-year at 4.17 percent
- US appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations
- The Latest: US court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
- Panama pursues law firm connected to Brazilian bribery case
- Arena says Guzan could start next month, Howard could return
- Trump tweets "SEE YOU IN COURT" after federal appeals court declines to reinstate travel ban
- Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: "SEE YOU IN COURT"
- 6N: England wary of Welsh mischief in Cardiff
- 6N: Italy come at an ideal time for wounded Ireland
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- BC-GLF--Pebble Beach Scores
- UN chief to visit Turkey, 5 Mideast countries and Germany
- Father of girl who met with Pope fights to stay in US
- The Latest: 'Summer of Love' concert promoter plans appeal
- Panama Canal Authority assures safety after report on wear
- Oakley's arrest lowest point in his falling out with Knicks
- Nebraska resumes search for lethal injection drug suppliers
- United Arab Emirates women's player lives dream with Caps
- Reaction to court refusing to reinstate Trump travel ban
- Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban
- UN chief congratulates Somali president, urges quick Cabinet
- El Salvador extends crackdown on jailed gang members
- The Latest: 9 killed in fisheries ship collision remembered
- Jonathan Klinsmann, son of fired coach, on under-20 roster
- 49ers hope hiring of Shanahan ends revolving door at coach
- Seahawks sign former Minnesota kicker Blair Walsh
- New York City man admits to plotting to help Islamic State
- James Corden says he won't sing as Grammy host
- Festival de la ruche des pétards de Tainan à Taiwan
- Peru judge orders arrest of ex-President Toledo in widening Odebrecht corruption scandal
- The View from Taichung: Water, water? anywhere?: Taiwan's annual drought warnings
- Birdies, pars and diplomacy: Trump and Abe to play golf
- Hong Kong ivory trade faces uncertain future as bans loom
- Peru judge orders arrest of ex-president in corruption case
- The Latest: Kansas GOP nominates Estes for US House seat
- Capitals' goal spree continues in 11th straight win
- What do Taiwanese kids want to be when they grow up?
- Partner of slain New York City officer testifies at trial
- Trump talks with China's president, says US will honor 'one China' policy
- Indonesia disaster agency says 7 killed in Bali landslide
- China's exports rise 7.9 percent in January, rebounding from contraction; imports up 16.7 percent
- Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi
- US, Chinese aircraft in 'unsafe' encounter over S. China Sea
- A look at what comes next in Trump travel ban case
- China's exports jump 7.9 pct in January from year earlier
- Capitals' goal spree continues in 11th straight win
- China to commemorate Taiwan's 228 incident
- Cavs' big guns silenced by Thunder
- Today in History
- Officials: Possible engine fire on plane at JFK airport
- China's exports jump 7.9 pct in January from year earlier
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones case still on hold
- Court filing: Ohio asked 7 states in vain for lethal drug
- US judge to sentence prolific hacker in $55M scam
- Follow that car! Toll-collecting bureaus step up enforcement
- Northeast starts to dig out from its biggest storm of season
- Mexico: Cartel capo killed in shootout with federal forces
- Iranians celebrate 1979 revolution with rallies
- Westbrook's 29 points, triple-double lead Thunder past Cavs
- Suspects in videotaped beating to appear in Chicago court
- Arkansas legislators weighing reduced access to police info
- Hong Kong bishop hints at Vatican deal with China
- Asian stocks cheered by Trump promise to cut business taxes
- Kohli heightens Bangladesh's pain on day 2
- Trump “honors” One China policy in phone call with Chinese leader
- Takata expecting red ink from US air-bag recall fine
- Trump reaffirms 'one China' policy in call with China's Xi
- IAAF Seb Coe says he's a fan of the Nitro Athletics concept
- Photo of the Day: Camelia flowers in Tapei's Yangmingshan National Park
- Race meeting postponed and other sports affected due to heat
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- S. Korea prosecutors push again to search Park's compound
- GOP pushes Tom Price's nomination to be health secretary through Senate as vitriol over Trump Cabinet picks continues
- Rio is stuck with big bills and vacant venues after Olympics
- Palestinian writer afraid to go home amid uproar over novel
- Capitals' goal spree continues in 11th straight win
- Taiwan's cold weather claims 23 lives
- Freebies, symbols, funding: India's key election features
- Cavs' big guns silenced by Thunder
- BC-HKN--NHL Leaders
- Zero shots for Ovechkin; Oshie leads Caps past Red Wings 6-3
- Constitutional Court discussion of same-sex marriage to be broadcast live
- 2nd Battle of Atlanta? Giant Civil War painting on the move
- Kazakhstan denies doping after police raid biathlon team
- Late-night comedy rushes in to the Trump era
- More flights to link Bangkok and Taipei
- Singapore plays critical role in Taiwan’s ‘New Southbound Policy’
- Spieth not afraid to call out professional autograph seekers
- Danish golfer, minus a caddie, leads Vic Open after 2 rounds
- A history of Trump's statements on the 'one China' policy
- Camper fire kills 2 children of 'struggling' Georgia family
- French farmer convicted for helping migrants
- Thursday's Sports in Brief
- Trump's health secretary pick confirmed narrowly for Cabinet
- Japanese PM looks to win Trump's trust in White House talks
- Man surrenders with jewels stolen at Spanish film awards
- Lawyers for Virginia challenging Trump travel ban in court
- Resort deal revamp tests Trump pledge on foreign projects
- Inward-looking House Democrats seek best way to make gains
- Ivanka Trump navigating Washington social, political worlds
- Records: Undercover FBI agent was near gunmen before attack
- Under fire, Conway maintains support of the president
- New executive orders make law and order a key priority
- 12.2 million sign up for 'Obamacare' despite its problems
- Kohli hits another double as India pile on runs
- US, Chinese aircraft in 'unsafe' encounter over S. China Sea
- Elephant habitats shrink in India as encroachments increase
- Chinese ambassador says more funds to flow to Philippines
- German court upholds partial ban of Erdogan poem
- Trump to travel ban opponents after ruling: See you in court
- Syria's Assad: Some Syrian refugees 'definitely' terrorists
- CIA chief, Turkish PM discuss closer anti-terror cooperation
- Ex-Guardsman to be sentenced for Islamic State group support
- France strikes down ban on consulting 'terrorist websites'
- Taiwan Uber drivers petition to resume operations
- Turkey's Erdogan approves voting on powerful presidency
- Stock regulator: China plans to 'capture' suspects abroad
- Researchers: Warm Pacific water led to vast seabird die-off
- Taiwan's Hakka 'Dragon Bombing' dance to end with a bang
- Kremlin: talks to decide future of nuclear pact with US
- Reckitt Benckiser to acquire Mead Johnson for $16.6 billion
- Delta CEO announces job growth plan after meeting with Trump
- Correction: Bangladesh-Attack story
- Eurozone chief heads to Brussels to give Greece talks a push
- French prosecutor says 4 arrested, including teen girl, explosives found in suspected thwarted attack
- Vonn 6th in downhill in combined at worlds; Goggia leads
- Officer who mistook doughnut glaze for drugs disciplined
- 4 arrested, including teen, explosives seized in French raid
- German prosecutors charge Turkish man with IS membership
- Uber vows to fight in Denmark after law tightened
- Poland's top politician says his policy removes "pathology"
- French far-right candidate Le Pen opposes dual citizenship
- Official: UK's Cyprus army bases 'more important than ever'
- Serb court rejects extradition of Montenegro coup suspect
- France makes one change vs Scotland in 6 Nations
- Local leader shot dead in Thailand's troubled south
- Smeekens, Kodaira win 500-meter speedskating titles
- Israeli paper: Trump says settlements don't advance peace
- Diego Maradona to get ambassador role with FIFA
- Hunting tools tell how first people in Denmark lived
- Portugal sees drought conditions in the middle of winter
- Germany's Merkel likely to meet with US VP Pence in Munich
- Court rules in favor of worker in gig economy lawsuit
- Lara Gut crashes in slalom warmup, out of combined at worlds
- Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic
- Russian runner Maria Savinova stripped of Olympic gold; Caster Semenya in line to take title
- Portugal's finance minister feels the heat in row over bank
- Russian Olympic champion Savinova stripped of gold, banned
- TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Beach airport
- Blackstone buys largest US benefits admin platform for $4.8B
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Police disperse protests against Turkish university purges
- Documents: Suspect feared slain Va. teen was pregnant
- Foreign workers in Hawaii may be catching seafood illegally
- Company: Worker still unaccounted for after pipeline blast
- Cotter expects France to pose Scotland monumental challenge
- Italian businessman dumped North Korean nuclear waste in ocean near Taiwan
- Hawaii may be breaking law by allowing foreign men to fish
- In Denmark, teenage girl charged with planning bomb attacks
- Boko Haram kills 7 new army recruits, abducts female soldier
- Johaug given 13-month ban by Norwegian anti-doping agency
- Amid global uncertainty, Greek worries stalk markets _ again
- Dortmund facing partial stadium ban, fine for fan violence
- New York governor helps motorist struck in snow during storm
- Swiss bank faces claim of $325M in alleged embezzlement case
- Groups prepare complaint to EU over air pollution in Poland
- Biathlon body suspends Glazyrina of Russia for doping
- The Latest: 1st piece of Atlanta Cyclorama moved to new home
- Philadelphia police implements new tattoo policy
- Muguruza opens for Spain against Czech player Strycova
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Dutch police: 9 migrants discovered in refrigerated truck
- Federal appeals halts solitary confinement practice
- 'The Rock' joins critics of Under Armour CEO's Trump remark
- Iraqi officials: Suicide bombings in eastern Mosul kill 5
- Taiwan in close communication with U.S.: Presidential Office
- French presidential hopeful Macron backs US climate experts
- Germany to reduce child benefit paid to EU migrants
- 3 Chinese miners dead in Albanian chromium mine
- Wiesberger hits 9 birdies in a row to lead Willett by 1
- Book advising Indian students to kill kittens sparks outrage
- Grammys add 1st man, transgender woman as trophy presenters
- Police whistleblower suing Ireland over sex abuse claims
- Sears to may sell real estate, cut jobs to save $1 billion
- Merkel to testify before German parliament panel probing NSA
- Freezing winter makes record season for Czech lake skating
- Greek authorities prepare evacuation ahead of bomb disposal
- Trump calls 9th Circuit Court decision 'disgraceful'
- Amnesty International urges Myanmar to halt copper mine work
- Regional military force in Gambia being reduced to 500
- Fight to avoid EPL relegation is as intense as race at top
- Clive Davis isn't letting politics affect his party
- The Latest: Abe promotes Japan business ahead of Trump meet
- How Google Chromebooks conquered schools
- Amtrak train stalled 5 hours in Bronx; wire problem blamed
- Bjorn Kircheisen wins Nordic Combined event in Japan
- New York man who completed 744 marathons dies at age 96
- Official: Flynn not 'certain' on sanctions talk with Russia
- "A United Kingdom" reclaims the history of the colonized
- New Google Chromebooks cross laptops and tablets
- Police: Woman stole $14K in quarters from laundry machines
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines
- The Latest: Charity challenges UK over child migrant program
- Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Slovenia's offer to host a possible meeting with Donald Trump
- Markets Right Now: Energy companies lead stocks higher
- Black, Hispanic officers allege discrimination in DC suburb
- Daimler management board member Bernhard steps down
- Ohio governor delays 8 executions amid court fight over constitutionality of state's lethal injection process
- The Latest: Ohio governor delays 8 executions during appeal
- Syrian dissident launches new opposition bloc from Lebanon
- Germany ups criticism of Russian opposition leader's trial
- Hong Kong police arrest man after 13 injured in subway fire
- Koukalova wins women's sprint for 1st Czech biathlon gold
- Martin Sheen backs pal's election bid for Pennsylvania judge
- UN: Yemen fighting displaced tens of thousands more people
- The Latest: Ratings firm says Trump a risk to global economy
- Thai court to try activist for sharing BBC story about king
- Affidavit: Woman bought ammunition during killing spree
- Woods pulls out of next 2 tournaments with back issues
- Amla, De Kock centuries propel SAfrica to 384-6 in 5th ODI
- Kenya declares worsening drought a national disaster
- Lithuanian tourism brouhaha after photos used from elsewhere
- Philadelphia DA won't seek re-election amid FBI probe
- 794 lbs of cocaine worth $62M washes up on English beach
- US stock indexes extend climb into record heights
- Affidavit: Woman bought ammunition during killing spree
- A lingerie line goes outside the bedroom at NY Fashion Week
- Romania leader charged with false statements can go to trial
- Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Skrillex lead ACLU concert
- Charity seeks to reverse UK's end to child migrant program
- 2 Pakistan players suspended from T20 league
- Settlement in 38 Studios case ends lawsuit over failed deal
- 3 killed in robbery attempt in Mississippi's capital city
- Nigerian agency seizes $10 million from ex-state oil manager
- Court OKs conviction of high-ranking cop in favoritism case
- Bosnian Serb convicted of Srebrenica massacre dies in prison
- Hungary's Orban repeats attack on influence of George Soros
- Museum ends Shia LaBeouf project, citing safety concerns
- Red-hot Zlatan set to extend United stay, says Mourinho
- The Latest: Scrape of snow shovels replaces howling winds
- Dutch prosecutors demand 20 years for alleged gun runner
- The Latest: Ex-Guardsman gets 11 years for terror charge
- Tom Price is sworn in as President Donald Trump's secretary of health and human services
- Swiss consider citizenship for third-generation foreigners
- Protesters greet DeVos in her first visit to a public school
- Brazilian state indicts police officers for refusing to work
- Gruesome videos, not officials, tell of Brazil prison deaths
- UK shuts down contentious probe into Iraq War abuse claims
- Puerto Rico governor sets aside $146M to pay portion of debt
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Vatican laughs off news spoof amid conservative criticism
- Recalls this week: Laptop batteries, chairs
- Linus could still talk about Christmas under Kentucky bill
- Lebanon to sue suspect in Istanbul deadly New Year's attack
- Families beg to close beach where 3 died as sand gave way
- Mother pleads guilty to accessory charge in 'Baby Doe' case
- Spokesman: Airstrikes target Libyan militias near oil field
- Trump has Richard Gere asking: 'Where's the beef?'
- Defending champion Gasquet reaches Open Sud de France semis
- Liberians accuse 2 boats of illegal fishing, seek $1 million
- Shiffrin favored for prized World Cup title after Gut crash
- The Latest: Virginia challenges Trump travel ban in court
- Goodyear to pay $1.75M after 4 deaths at Virginia factory
- CSX board decision may hint at ongoing talks with hedge fund
- Louvre machete attack suspect faces attempted murder charge
- Joe Biden, wife sign with Hollywood talent agency
- Rock musician charged with having loaded gun on Delta flight
- Trump says he has 'no doubt' he will win in court over travel ban, promises additional security steps coming 'rapidly'
- Fed Board member Daniel Tarullo announces resignation, led bank supervision efforts
- German defense minister visits US, calls NATO demands 'fair'
- Appraisers: Biltmore House, land, extras worth nearly $300M
- The Latest: Foreign hacker gets 8 years in $55M US scam case
- Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked by doctors
- Homeland Security head tours border as wall plan takes shape
- Trial begins for man accused of tossing infant from bridge
- Fed board member Tarullo announces resignation
- Italy to speed up migrant asylum decisions and deportations
- Coast Guard: Cuban national suspected of human smuggling
- Appeals court OKs NYC salt-warning rule for some restaurants
- Brandt Snedeker makes move as 1st round ends at Pebble Beach
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- 500-kilogram woman leaves Egypt to India for surgery
- The Latest: Evacuation lifted; 1 missing; fire 'decreased'
- Ford invests $1B in robotics startup in driverless car quest
- Sting, Timberlake, Legend and Miranda to perform at Oscars
- US government records $51.3 billion surplus in January
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: Manager: Musician meant no harm by gun on plane
- Angry voters flood town halls of GOP lawmakers
- Second-seeded Ramos-Vinolas into semifinals in Ecuador Open
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Police: Ohio college student was shot to death
- Column: Loria tries to finish off great con in South Florida
- Phoenix urban garden mysteriously closes amid land dispute
- New York man admits seeking to help Islamic State group
- UN chief urges nations to be more generous to refugees
- The next steps in the legal fight over Trump's travel ban
- Poland: PM Szydlo in "good" condition after car crash but being flown to Warsaw for more medical tests
- Coen brothers polishing script for 'Scarface' remake
- GOP, allies launch defense of Puzder, Trump's Labor pick
- Jerry Stackhouse, Coby Karl eager for D-League All-Star game
- Complaint: Hilton paid woman less than her son for same work
- The Latest: Polish PM is flown to Warsaw after car accident
- Trump's comments likely to cause heartburn for US lawyers
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Obama hires agency for speaking gigs, lawyers for book deals
- 6N: Scotland confident of ending long barren run in France
- AP FACT CHECK: Burning tent photo at protest site is fake
- Black players harassed with racist chants at 'Hick Night'
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI Scoreboard
- Doll based on transgender teen to debut at New York Toy Fair
- No charges vs. troopers in mistaken 911 call shooting
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- With travel ban blocked, Somali refugee reunites with family
- Chicago officer won't be charged in double-fatal shooting
- Colleagues say judge in Dakota pipeline case is even-handed
- Mainz beats Augsburg 2-0 to end winless streak in Bundesliga
- Portuguese news agency Lusa: 17 people have been killed in a stampede at a football stadium in Angola
- Firefighter charged with selling cocaine while on duty
- Asier Illarramendi back to best in 2nd stint at Sociedad
- Report: First atom bomb test caused generations of cancer
- BC-US--Index, US
- 17 killed in stampede at Angolan football stadium
- El Faro Ship sinking: El Faro may have suffered boiler blast
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Trump revives voter fraud claims in lunch with senators
- With travel ban blocked, refugee meets daughter for 1st time
- Worker's body found after being buried in trash at landfill
- Train derails near Sacramento, no one injured
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- NY state settles fraud lawsuit vs. former AIG CEO Greenberg
- Napoli beats Genoa 2-0 in Serie A ahead of Real Madrid match
- Anthony Marquez, Associated Press LA bureau chief, dies
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- Freedom granted to man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger
- UN chief: Tanzanian to lead Hammarskjold air crash review
- US sees no adverse impact from Alberta Clipper pipeline
- Edinson Cavani scores twice as PSG wins 3-0 away to Bordeaux
- Olin Browne shoots 63 to take PGA Champions Tour lead
- Manhunt for Peru's fallen ex-president starts in California
- US man, Mexican woman found slain in Acapulco condo
- Business Highlights
- American Airlines pilots say CEO should've met with Trump
- Trump travel ban kills surgeon's life-saving trip to Iran
- Mexico releases businessman wanted for organized crime in US
- AP FACT CHECK: Are immigration raids result of Trump policy?
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Activision Blizzard and Sears surge while Yelp skids
- US voices concern over shadowy 'Libyan National Guard' group
- Family spokesman: Little Caesars Pizza founder Mike Ilitch, owner of Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, dies at 87
- Lawyer: 'Pro-Trump' attitudes part of voter fraud sentence
- Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at age 87
- New Zealanders refloat 100 pilot whales after 400 stranded
- NYC gallery displays migrants' backpacks, belongings
- Asier Illarramendi back to best in 2nd stint at Sociedad
- Dolan says MSG banning Oakley after arrest at Knicks game
- US blocks Palestinian from leading UN mission in Libya
- Dolan says MSG banning Oakley after arrest at Knicks game
- ATP World Tour Ecuador Open Results
- Polygamous families protest bigamy law at Utah Capitol
- Falcons' coaching shakeup continues; Manuel to lead defense
- Panama raids homes of law firm partners in Brazil bribe case
- The Latest: No "Draconian moves" on sanctuary cities: Kelly
- Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocks southern Taiwan
- Photo of the Day: Aowanda cherry blossoms in full bloom
- Asier Illarramendi back to best in 2nd stint at Sociedad
- BC-GLF--Pebble Beach Scores
- Bombardement du Maître Handan à Taitung à l’est de Taiwan
- McVay's coaching staff believes in young Rams boss' skills
- As young move away, traditional craft dies out in Nepal
- BC-GLF--Champions Tour Scores
- Nighttime quake in Philippines kills at least 3, injures 80
- Rescue official says death toll from southern Philippines quake has risen to 15 with 90 hurt
- Mass prayers draw thousands as Indonesia readies elections
- Iranian baby with heart defect to undergo surgery soon
- Green scores rare triple-double as Warriors beat Memphis
- Koivu gives Wild win over Lightning
- Today in History
- Low snow prompts Iditarod to move race's start to Fairbanks
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Nighttime Philippines quake kills at least 6, damages runway
- New Zealanders refloat 100 pilot whales after 400 stranded
- Low snow prompts Iditarod to move race's start to Fairbanks
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Freedom granted to man who beheaded bus passenger in Canada
- Wi-Fi will be available on HSR trains in June
- Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at age 87
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fight extremism
- Number of visitors from China to Taiwan fell by 16 % in 2016
- Bangladesh in trouble on day 3 against India
- Opponents of Trump's travel ban look to score another win
- 13 dead, thousands caught in flooding in central Indonesia
- Trump attacks on judiciary raise safety concerns for judges
- Minor earthquake hits Taiwan, injuring 4
- Taiwan sees snowfall in mountainous areas
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Mass prayers draw thousands as Indonesia readies elections
- Hockey prepares Plan B if NHL players don't go to Olympics
- Green scores rare triple-double as Warriors beat Memphis
- Green gets rare triple-double as Warriors beat Grizzlies
- A family thing: Don't mess with political dads and daughters
- Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or a makeover
- Former Taiwan representative to U.S. remarries at age 84
- Trump's tweets could make life tough for federal lawyers
- Smiles, a hug set tone for Trump's meeting with Japan's Abe
- GOP lawmakers face angry, worried constituents at town halls
- Trump cites voter fraud in NH without providing evidence
- AP Explains: Trump's options for restoring travel ban
- Protesters meet new education secretary as she visits school
- Drones can be shot on sight: Taiwan defense minister
- Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass
- Reid takes 3rd-round lead at LET's season-opening Vic Open
- Reid takes 3rd-round lead at LET's season-opening Vic Open
- Spokesman says Polish PM Beata Szydlo is in stable condition and "nothing serious happened to her" in car crash
- Spokesman for Prime Minister Beata Szydlo says she can carry out government duties but will stay in hospital for a time
- BC-EU--Poland-Prime Minister, EU
- Willett regains lead at Maybank Championship Malaysia
- Tainan mayor angry over fake earthquake picture
- 7 Pakistani fishermen jailed in Yemen for 10 years returned
- Poland's PM suffered "nothing serious" in car crash
- Taiwanese woman suffers burns in HK subway arson attack
- Train derails near Sacramento, no one injured
- Turkey arrests 2 suspected IS militants
- Rowing votes to drop men's lightweight race from Olympics
- AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers reunite for Grammy honor
- Striking military police in Brazil agree to return to work
- 3 more cricketers questioned by PCB's anti-corruption unit
- New Faeroese constitution vote set for next year
- South Sudan general resigns, says leader 'disgraced' himself
- Ajax winger Piet Keizer, star of 1970s team, dies at age 73
- Turkey referendum on constitutional reforms set for April 16
- Police fire tear gas at protesters in Baghdad
- A-League: Brisbane, Melbourne City in 2-2 draw
- India vs Bangladesh Test Scoreboard
- Diaoyutai belong to Taiwan: Presidential Office
- Turkmenistan's leader set to win re-election
- Cambodian opposition chief resigns from party
- Syrian opposition forces, Turkish troops push into al-Bab
- Usain Bolt All-Stars win Nitro Athletics meet in Melbourne
- Afghan official: 7 killed in a suicide attack
- The Latest: Iran to allow Russian jets to fly over airspace
- As sea levels rise, vital salt marshes are disappearing
- Taiwanese Hakka honor ancestors after Lantern Festival
- Ukrainian author seized in Belarus, ordered to leave
- Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparent power grab
- Spain: police arrest 21 suspects u international drug ring
- Governor uses broad definition to claim $2B in cuts, savings
- Pope sending bishop to Medjugorje, Bosnian pilgrimage site
- Study: Invasive bugs found in fallen trees years after storm
- GOP dilemma on health law taxes: To repeal or not to repeal?
- A look at taxes imposed by Obama's health care law
- Fog postpones men's downhill at world championships
- Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate
- Ohio governor works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label
- NYPD plans 23,000 body cams. Number on streets now: 0
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Scottish club Rangers accepts resignation of management team
- UK offers teens cybersecurity classes to fight attacks
- Cyprus: Tests to see if remains of missing misidentified
- Lawyer: Pro-Trump mindset behind 8-year voter fraud sentence
- Japan's Watabe wins Nordic combined World Cup event
- Families of men killed with Jose Fernandez file lawsuits
- Kramer wins 10,000 at single distance worlds
- Apple's Tim Cook: Fake news is 'killing people's minds'
- Germany to elect new president; Steinmeier the favorite
- BC-US--Trump-Travel Ban-Judicial Threats,ADVISORY, US
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- UN chief warns of sectarian tensions after Mosul
- Church shootings leave holes in the fabric of Charleston
- Sanchez double sees Arsenal beat Hull amid controversy
- Films by Gomis, Tucci delight viewers at Berlin Film Fest
- Bertens fightback leaves Belarus, Dutch level in Fed Cup
- New Year's nightclub gunman formally arrested in Turkey
- Muguruza beats Strycova, Spain leads Czechs 1-0 in Fed Cup
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- South Korea's Noh, Lee win at short-track World Cup
- Boscov's chairman Albert Boscov dies at 87
- Doll edges 2015 champ Boe to win biathlon sprint world title
- Germany says 91 mosques were attacked in 2016
- AP FACT CHECK: Are immigration raids result of Trump policy?
- Illegally trafficked sarcophagus fragment returned to Greece
- Triforium, LA's once widely mocked artwork, may get makeover
- Ireland beats Italy 63-10 in Six Nations
- Tucci's "Final Portrait" depicts Giacometti's struggles
- Report: Iran detains 8 Sunni 'terrorists'
- 6N: Ireland runs in 9 tries in beating Italy by record 63-10
- Woman falls to her death inside World Trade Center Oculus
- European Commission President Juncker will not run again
- Wenger 'not ready' to leave Arsenal
- A Massachusetts museum holding a celebration of Thoreau
- Martial stars as Man United beats Watford 2-0
- Jamaican police arrest 2 in killing of 15-year-old girl
- Bayern leaves it late, stretches Bundesliga lead to 7 points
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Middlesbrough, Everton draw 0-0 in Premier League
- Suarez nets 2 in Barca win marred by Vidal injury
- BC-GLF--Kuala Lumpur Scores
- Palace rooted in relegation zone after 1-0 loss at Stoke
- Tucci urges support for the arts at Berlin Film Festival
- Family mystery solved decades after man was last seen
- Convicted sex offender charged in Ohio State student's death
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Highlights of the Taipei Lantern Festival
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Gabbiadini double as Saints thrash Sunderland 4-0 in EPL
- Police seize Sicilian olive companies linked to Mafia boss
- Dortmund fans armed with riot gear stopped traveling to game
- Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally around US
- Lyon's defense folds again in 2-1 defeat at Guingamp
- Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in son's death
- Gasquet and Zverev win to set up Open Sud de France final
- England beats Wales 21-16 in the Six Nations
- BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance
- Jason Day catches leaders at Pebble Beach with 8-under 64
- Car with Luca Toni and Verona president attacked
- Bruins honor Super Bowl champion Patriots before game
- 6N: England edges Wales 21-16 in Cardiff
- West Brom denies West Ham victory with last-minute goal
- Yale drops slavery proponent Calhoun from college name
- New Jersey is 1st state to offer lottery courier services
- Turkish Cypriots decry Greek Cypriot teachings on 1950 vote
- Trump transition team limits EPA at environmental forum
- Gangs of French youth clash with police in Paris suburb
- Mane double helps Liverpool beat Spurs 2-0
- Trump and Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
- Baby sitter pleads guilty in Colorado bank robbery
- England rugby winning streak
- Egypt: Inflation rose nearly 30 percent in January
- Troubled Russian World Cup stadium opens to the public
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Spurs the latest EPL title challenger to trip up
- Panama arrests partners in Mossack-Fonseca firm
- Gorsuch returns 68-page questionnaire to Senate
- Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics
- Board gives nuclear-weapon lab failing grade on safety steps
- Olympiakos scores early, beats Larissa 2-0 in Greek league
- French city holds its Carnival behind barricades
- Anderson has 33-save shutout in return to Senators lineup
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Ignored by Spain, Borja Valero shines on at Fiorentina
- 'Band of Brothers' veteran Edward Tipper dies in Colorado
- Fred Couples stroke back in PGA Champions Tour event
- Report: Mexican activists suffer spyware hack attempt
- Portugal: Porto wins at Guimares to remain on Benfica's tail
- Fed Cup Results
- Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We Were Soldiers'
- Water flowing over emergency spillway at tallest US dam
- South Korea's military says North Korea fired a projectile into its eastern sea
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- South Korea says North Korea test fires missile into sea
- Former All Blacks Sione Lauaki dead at 35
- Cats at the Westminster dog show? Sort of, in a first
- Switzerland and France all square in Fed Cup match
- The Latest: Japan says North's missile did not hit territory
- Ex-TV host held for trial in El Salvador on drug charges
- NHL Capsules
- Marvin Musquin races to first 450SX Class victory
- Rights groups files petition to join suit against travel ban
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Colombian president asks Trump to support peace deal in call
- Ajee' Wilson breaks US indoor 800 record at Millrose Games
- UMG pre-Grammy showcase features Katy Perry, Motown doc
- Photo of the Day: Nobody dares sit on white tiles in Taipei Station
- Dominican paper runs photo of Alec Baldwin instead of Trump
- After anthem mistake, US leads Germany in Fed Cup
- Yuanxiaojie, une fête remplie de mythologie et du Taoïsme
- Border collie, Trick, wins agility at Westminster dog show
- Avian flu outbreaks spread in Taiwan’s Hualien, Tainan
- New Zealand names T20, ODI squads for South Africa series
- BC-US--Trump-Abe,ADVISORY, US
- BC-GLF--Pebble Beach Scores
- Beehive Fireworks Festival attracts large crowds to southern Taiwan’s Yanshui
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls North Korea missile launch 'absolutely intolerable.'
- Trump says U.S. stands behind Japan '100 percent' after Abe condemns North Korea missile launch.
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- US withdraws stay request in transgender bathroom case
- Alexander Wang goes back to black, Siriano does desert
- 'Hidden Figures,' Henson among top NAACP Image Award winners
- Today in History
- Venezuela now leads US asylum requests as crisis deepens
- The Latest: US assesses N. Korea missile was not ICBM
- Swiss voters consider streamlined citizenship for under-25s
- Germany to elect new president; Steinmeier the favorite
- NBA Capsules
- Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Tainan
- North Korea reportedly test fires missile, challenging US
- Taipei public transportation authority: Taipei eBus offers easy access to complete bus info
- India vs Bangladesh Test Scoreboard
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- S. Korea investigators to again summon Samsung heir
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- 4 suspected rebels, 2 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir
- India bat again after Bangladesh bowled out for 388
- Man dies, 4 injured in annual water skiing race in Australia
- Host Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' cast skewer Trump White House
- England's Reid wins Vic Open, LET's season-opening event
- North Korean missile launch is Trump's latest test
- In emotional speech, Streep renews harsh criticism of Trump
- Suu Kyi urges Myanmar armed ethnic groups to sign cease-fire
- Greece evacuates 75,000 people to defuse WWII bomb
- Report: Drone crashes in southern Iranian port town
- Chiefs have emotional win in Brisbane Global Tens final
- 75,000 evacuated in Greece so WWII bomb can be defused
- Dutch populist Wilders warns of backlash if he is frozen out
- Fabrizio Zanotti wins European Tour event in Kuala Lumpur
- Mary J. Blige, Chance, Neil Diamond shine at pre-Grammy gala
- Marathon-running dog becomes center of attention after finishing 100th marathon
- Pakistan retaliates after US denies politician visa
- No matter the issue, Trump knows a guy
- IMF head: Trump good for US economy for now as trouble looms
- Aftershocks continue in Philippines after quake kills 8
- Royalty and stars due on red carpet for U.K. Academy Awards
- Dahlmeier wins pursuit for 3rd medal at biathlon worlds
- Congolese music festival for peace draws tens of thousands
- 3 killed in inter-militia fighting at Yemen's Aden airport
- Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy re-elected as Popular Party leader
- Royal Navy rescues 14 crew from stricken yacht in Atlantic
- After hard years, refugee finds a home with French family
- Ilka Stuhec is downhill world champion; Lindsey Vonn 3rd
- Albania stops smugglers of 230 ancient Apollonia artifacts
- Cambodian opposition names acting chief after leader resigns
- Monaco's Boschilia out with cruciate knee ligament injury
- Belarus completes surprise win over Netherlands in Fed Cup
- A glance at birthright citizenship regulations across Europe
- Turkish president: Troops entered IS stronghold in Syria
- Hundreds evacuated at Hamburg Airport; toxic air suspected
- Retired bishops say Church of England ignores gay Christians
- Authoritarian leader is favorite in Turkmenistan election
- 13 hospitalized after bus crash of US band Dillinger Escape
- German parliamentary assembly elects Frank-Walter Steinmeier to be country's new president
- Supreme Court nominee has defended free speech, religion
- Kenya police arrest US diplomat for fleeing accident scene
- Pliskova trashes Muguruza, Czechs lead Spain 2-1 in Fed Cup
- Police: former Syracuse, Celtics center Fab Melo dead at 26
- GolfSixes: The latest innovative format on the European Tour
- Somaliland agrees to UAE military base in northern port
- ACLU is seeing a Trump-era surge in members and donations
- How to invest with $5, $50 or $100
- Host Swiss get gold as Beat Feuz wins downhill world title
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capital, 2 hurt
- Police back on duty for the second day in Brazil state
- Afghan official says joint raid killed 22 civilians
- Dzeko does it all: Misses penalty, hits crossbar then scores
- The Latest: Trump adviser says WH looking at options on ban
- Cold advisory issued for 16 cities, counties in Taiwan
- George Michael's family angry at leak of emergency call
- Famed church in Israel reopens 2 years after arson attack
- Early returns show Swiss voters want to make it easier for "third-generation" foreigners to get Swiss citizenship
- The Latest: Swiss voters favor easing citizenship
- Uhlaender still waiting to see if she's a Sochi medalist
- Villarreal held to 1-1 draw by Malaga in Spanish league
- From protests to 'pussy hats,' Trump resistance brews online
- Is there a curse on the Putney General Store?
- Protests held for, against church controlling St. Isaac's
- Convicted church shooter Dylann Roof wants new federal trial
- Jury selection set to begin in ex-NFL star's murder trial
- League leader Chelsea drops points in 1-1 draw with Burnley
- Kennedy on Trump: 'We're not an authoritarian country'
- Washington's top lawman uses strategic streak to fight Trump
- Netherlands, South Korea win short-track relay titles
- Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Teen Zverev beats Gasquet to win Open Sud de France title
- US helicopters unloaded in Germany to boost combat presence
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Ohio critics hope bats might slow down pipeline project
- Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at the Grammys?
- Voters reject 2026 Olympic bid for St. Moritz, Davos
- Pentagon launches effort to solve a baffling WWII mystery
- Shoppers weigh boycott calls as buying gets more political
- Wolfsburg beats Hoffenheim 2-1 to ease relegation fears
- US Tennis apologizes for Nazi-era anthem at Fed Cup match
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Hezbollah leader says 'idiot' Trump makes him optimistic
- BC-SOC--French Results
- 'Lego Batman' dominates 'Fifty Shades Darker' at box office
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Prince's Warner Bros. catalog goes to all streaming services
- Insider Q&A: Duke University expert James Cox on SEC future
- France edges Scotland 22-16 in hard fought 6 Nations match
- France beats Scotland 22-16 in Six Nations
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Six Nations Rugby Results
- Trump and Trudeau meet face to face for the first time
- Social media mocks Education Department for misspelled tweet
- Federer enjoys his 1st day at the races as Vonn, Feuz excel
- 3 Connecticut lawmakers call for restoring the death penalty
- Leicester's slump continues with 2-0 loss at Swansea
- Prince's beaded jacket, other items up for auction
- Defense minister says Serbia will get Russian fighter jets
- Penn State calls immigration posters 'deeply offensive'
- NFL player pulls out of Israel trip, feels 'used'
- Nice recovers from 2-0 down to earn draw at Rennes
- The Latest: Davis credits playwright for UK nomination
- Gunmen attack Pakistani TV crew, killing 1
- Leicester loses again with fairytale turning into nightmare
- BC-SOC--German Results
- Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76
- 6 Nations: Happy ending for France in 22-16 win vs Scotland
- Romania: 13th day of govt protests draw tens of thousands
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- Thousands march in Mexico to demand respect, reject Trump
- Casey Affleck named best actor at British Academy Film Awards for "Manchester by the Sea"
- Senator says GOP colleagues question Trump's mental health
- Damien Chazelle named best director at British Academy Film Awards for "La La Land"
- Emma Stone named best actress at British Academy Film Awards for "La La Land"
- The Latest: Margaret Cho kicks off Grammys with ground rules
- Ex-Sandinista says Nicaragua's ruling party persecuting him
- "La La Land" named best picture at British Academy Film Awards
- Missouri man who said he was a KKK leader found dead
- AP source: Nuggets trade Nurkic to Trail Blazers for Plumlee
- Geraldo Rivera quits Yale position over college name change
- Estrella Burgos wins again at Ecuador Open
- Polish PM says she's OK after crash, ready to leave hospital
- Panathinaikos beats Panetolikos 4-0 with late surge
- Austrian official defends closing borders to deter migrants
- "La La Land" takes 5 prizes at British academy awards
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg to stay with NZ Rugby
- Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards
- Larissa, Talita win Fort Lauderdale beach volleyball
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Scott McCarron eagles 18th to win PGA Tour Champions event
- Politics and poetry reign at NY Fashion Week
- BC-SOC--French Results
- Jordan Spieth breezes to big win at Pebble Beach
- US beat Germany to advance to Fed Cup semifinals
- Trump, Trudeau to discuss women in workforce
- Los Wolves aprovechan las ausencias de Chicago
- Ethan Tracy wins Web.com Tour playoff in Colombia
- Japan says economy grew 1.0 percent in 2016, slowed in last quarter despite uptick in exports
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Japan's economy grew 1 percent in 2016, slowed in Oct-Dec
- Switzerland beats France 4-1, advances to Fed Cup semifinals
- Adele chooses matronly military green on Grammys red carpet
- Lydia Ko happy with coach, caddie, club changes
- Chance The Rapper wins Grammy Award for best new artist
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei Welcomes award-winning bartender at Marco Polo Lounge
- Trump's America: Rural voters await economic recovery
- PSG-Barcelona highlights last 16 of Champions League
- Peru's president appeals to Trump to deport fallen ex-leader
- Knicks beat Spurs, Pistons defeat Raptors
- 'Blackstar' band mates accept 3 posthumous Grammys for Bowie
- Wild beat Red Wings, Islanders defeat Avalanche
- Le Festival des Fleurs à Yangmingshan, un évènement à ne pas rater à Taiwan
- Taiwan cold spell death toll rises to 64 over weekend
- Adele starts over during George Michael tribute at Grammys
- Michael Jackson's daughter takes to Grammys stage
- Adele's 'Hello' wins Grammy song of the year
- Foreign workers form 'One Billion Rising' dance flash mob in Taipei
- PSG's Lucas jokes that way to stop Messi is to 'tie him up'
- Visitation for Ilitch set for Wednesday at Fox Theatre
- Asian stock markets gain after Wall Street hits record high
- 'Hello' by Adele wins Grammy record of the year
- Adele wins Grammy album of the year for '25'
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Today in History
- Trudeau visits Trump in crucial meeting for Canada
- Lady Gaga to Adele: Grammy fashion moments
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Heavy, wet snow once again blanketing Northeast
- Cops: Trio foils smash-and-grab of Picasso, Rembrandt pieces
- Museum to feature artist's taken on stolen Gardner works
- Rights group says Pakistan forcing Afghan refugees home
- Some China cities close poultry markets amid bird flu fears
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Homes destroyed in fierce Australian wildfires
- The Latest: Chinese newspaper says address NKorea's concerns
- Desperate immigrants risk perilous winter trek to Canada
- The new civics course in schools: How to avoid fake news
- Turkey farm in southern Taiwan hit hard by H5N6
- Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from the real thing
- Judge to hear arguments on Dakota Access pipeline work
- Best photos from the past week in Asia
- Turkmenistan's leader wins presidential election
- Taiwanese tourist killed in car crash in Japan
- Peugeot buys iconic Indian car brand
- Bangladesh 5 wickets down on final day against India
- Spieth piling up wins at rate not seen since Tiger Woods
- Some Westminster show dogs are show-business dogs, too
- Japan logs 1 percent growth in 2016 as private demand stalls
- Asian stock markets gain after Wall Street hits record high
- Trump moves spark Iraqi anger, calls against future alliance
- Roadside bomb kills 3 paramilitary soldiers in NW Pakistan
- German official cautions Europe on 'special deals' with US
- Bergdahl hearing expected to focus on criticism from Trump
- Taipei councilor expelled from party over domestic abuse scandal
- House moving to block DC 'death with dignity' law
- Key business lobby warns UK not to play favorites in Brexit
- Adele wins top Grammys, but pays tribute to Beyonce
- Filipinos in Germany are most generous long-distance lovers
- Tibetan PM-in-exile hopes for friendly US ties under Trump
- Kenya medics union officials jailed for 1 month for failing to call off doctors strike which has paralyzed health care
- Hilton Cartwright named in PM's XI to play Sri Lanka
- Embattled national security adviser's fate uncertain
- Protests calling for concrete no-nuke policy to take place on March 11 in Taiwan
- Kenya: Medics jailed for a month for not calling off strike
- Senate nears confirmation of Trump's pick to head Treasury
- A look at taxes imposed by Obama's health care law
- Trump's south Florida estate raises ethics questions
- Malaysian ship with aid for Rohingya anchors in Bangladesh
- German nationalists mull expulsion over Nazi past comments
- India beats Bangladesh by 208 runs in one-off test
- Cambodia's Vathanaka arrives in Japan for stint in J-League
- UN chief 'deeply regrets' US blocking his Libya envoy pick
- Cold spell in Taiwan linked to over 150 deaths in 5 days
- India v Bangladesh Test Scoreboard
- Photo of the Day: World of frost and ice on Hehuanshan
- Russia reports new damage to Palmyra archaeological site
- The Latest: Syrian government ready for more prisoner swaps
- China blames US, South Korea for North Korea missile launch
- Ways to spend Valentine's Day in Taipei
- Mama Beyonce shines, Adele flubs in Grammy's top moments
- French security chief calls for calm in simmering suburbs
- French far-right candidate zeroes in on security, migration
- Lebanese president in Egypt, defends Hezbollah's arms
- EU cuts forecasts for British economy as Brexit talks loom
- HK blogger lists 6 surprising things about Tainan
- North Korea says sanctions aim to hinder sports activities
- UN Security Council meeting sought over NKorea missile test
- AP photographer Burhan Ozbilici wins 2017 World Press Photo competition for image of Russian ambassador's assassin
- AP image of Turkish assassin wins World Press Photo award
- Germany: woman on trial for killing boyfriend with saw
- Winners of the World Press Photo 2017
- Britain's Co-operative bank for sale amid capital concerns
- Hamas official confirms election of top militant as group's leader in Gaza Strip
- Baumann leads downhill leg of combined at ski worlds
- Chinese auto sales weaken in January as sales tax rises
- Hamas names top militant as new leader in Gaza
- Tennis umpire Gabas has surgery after being hit in eye
- England appoints Root as test captain in place of Cook
- North Korean missile test may have been big step forward
- The Latest: Schools in NY state adjust schedules amid storm
- Boeing workers, Machinists rally ahead of unionization vote
- Priest arrested in plot to poison head of Georgian church
- Gartner estimates almost 3 million personal and commercial drones to be shipped in 2017
- Library of Congress store removes misspelled Trump poster
- Cristiane to move to Chinese club Changchun Zhuoyue in June
- Senior Portuguese officials stand trial in corruption case
- Iran sentences man to 10 years for espionage
- Work beginning to repair sinkhole-damaged Corvette
- Top French banker: Le Pen's euro exit would cost billions
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Pakistan court bans Valentine's Day in capital
- Schools reopen in Brazil state paralyzed by police protest
- 4 dead in French Alps avalanche; 5 others being rescued
- KitchenWise: Cheesy Baked Grits a deeply satisfying staple
- Japanese-speaking police officer helps lost Japanese man unite with family
- Wenger and Arsenal facing character against Bayern
- Restaurant Brands' profit beats as company adds stores
- Review: Drabble confronts old age in 'The Dark Flood Rises'
- Dortmund agrees to keep 25,000-capacity south stand empty
- Review: 'Rush of Blood' is absorbing psychological thriller
- Pakistan police: Large bomb explodes at protest rally in Lahore
- Large bomb explodes at protest rally in Pakistan's Lahore
- Allergan to spend $2.48 B on CoolSculpting provider Zeltiq
- Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai
- Boston Symphony celebrating its 9th Grammy Award
- AP NewsAlert
- The Latest: Bergdahl, attorneys arrive for pretrial hearing
- Hello to marriage? Adele thanks 'husband' at Grammys
- Iraqi Christians protest in Beirut, demanding resettlement
- Book Review: 'Forever is the Worst Long Time'
- On a trip home, seeing Guatemala's grit and grandeur
- Abe says he sought common goals, not differences with Trump
- Florida woman rescues Dalmatian tossed from window of SUV
- Montenegro prosecutor seeks to jail opposition leaders
- Humboldt penguin stolen from zoo in German city of Mannheim
- High winds topple tree with bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh
- Diesel Cruze tops all gas or diesel cars at 52 mpg highway
- Markets Right Now: US indexes open at record highs
- What foreign students can teach host families about America
- Scott Thomas recalls intensity of "The Party" at Berlin fest
- Beyonce shines, Adele flubs in Grammy's top moments
- Polish PM to remain in hospital a few more days after crash
- 4th Jackson shooting victim dies; no arrest
- More than 1.5 million are refugees from South Sudan, says UN
- California dam water level drops after massive evacuation
- The Latest: Pipeline developer opposes halt to construction
- News report says tour bus flips over on Taiwan highway, killing 17 people
- Tour bus flips over on Taiwan highway, killing 17 people
- Romania: Parliament approves anti-graft referendum
- 11 kids hurt when school bus crashes, overturns
- Liz Weston: It's OK to spend money on yourself - really
- Global stocks continue to rise, US indexes hit records again
- Cyprus president: "historical reference" not a policy change
- Tour bus crash on Freeway No. 5 kills 32
- Verizon latest carrier to return to unlimited cell plans
- Yellen faces Congress at time of haziness over Trump's plans
- Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy
- Rights Group accuses Syria of 8 chemical attacks in Aleppo
- The Latest: Trump welcomes Trudeau to White House
- 32 killed in Taiwan tour bus accident
- Victim finds Detroit carjackers were wrongly out of prison
- Spanish football sees major drop in doping tests
- Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro soccer stadium
- Renzi to Italy's feuding Democrats: Populists are the enemy
- Paralympic body says Russian ban should continue
- Slain Missouri KKK leader's wife held on suspicion of murder
- Museum's mine tours draw thousands of visitors yearly
- 11 kids hurt when school bus crashes, overturns
- Philly prep star playing for Towson shot in hometown visit
- Man charged in burglary, vandalism of Pennsylvania Capitol
- Faking it: Jake Tapper writing debut novel
- Drivers see higher premiums after not-at-fault crashes
- Brazilian judge forces story removed on first lady hacking
- Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer after criticism
- DuPont, Chemours to pay $671M in chemical leak case
- French candidate Macron's team sees cyberattacks from Russia
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Women say man accused of 1975 killings tried to abduct them
- You can find 'Moonlight' star Andre Holland on Broadway
- Gun industry seeks to ease gov't restrictions on silencers
- 75-year-old woman dies after being attack by dog she adopted
- Pentagon calls NKorean weapons 'clear, grave threat' to US
- Senators launch effort to get self-driving on roads faster
- Govt: At least 13 killed in ethnic clashes in central Mali
- Pakistan suspends batsman Jamshed in anti-corruption case
- Portugal presents evidence for Fatima nun's beatification
- Dresden marks Allied bombing anniversary with peace chain
- Racial bias alleged in N. Carolina county's election method
- Iowa State University loses appeal in marijuana T-shirt case
- Andre The Giant set for big upcoming documentary on HBO
- Trump talks about trade with South African leader Zuma
- Joy Villa's 'Great Again' dress boosts album sales
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Albania promotes its underwater archaeology, for tourism
- AP FACT CHECK: Are immigration raids result of Trump policy?
- Jordan Spieth keeps pace with Tiger Woods, at least for now
- Advocates of disabled students closely watching new ed chief
- Capitol Hill Buzz: Senator tweets to get Trump's attention
- Man falls 100 feet to his death at North Carolina waterfall
- GOP tweets quote wrongly attributed to Abraham Lincoln
- Mississippi officer fired after video of suspect being hit
- Parents still grieving boy killed on Kansas water park slide
- The Latest: Wife, stepson charged in death of KKK leader
- Travel ban risks alienating key partners in fight against IS
- Lawmakers question pricing of drug for genetic disease
- Chicago Police: Girls shot weren't intended targets
- Pitcher Odorizzi, Rays take salary dispute to arbitration
- Sears and Kmart remove some Trump products online
- CBS fires newscaster Josh Elliott
- BC-US--AP Entertainment Advisory-Oscar Enterprise, US
- Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex act with dog
- PSG must cope without key defender Silva against Barcelona
- ABC and People teaming up for documentary on Princess Diana
- The Latest: Romney urges Senate to confirm Puzder to Labor
- Son of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky arrested on child sex charges
- Artificial insemination parenting bill draws LGBT criticism
- Dad who left daughter in hot car on Father's Day gets prison
- Former Spain central bank chief investigated for failed IPO
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Judge rejects tribes' request to temporarily halt construction of disputed section of Dakota Access oil pipeline
- US senators propose bill to improve volcano monitoring
- US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial scene-setter
- The Latest: Dam evacuees describe panic, jammed freeways
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Anti-Castro Cuban-American lawmakers see a champion in Trump
- Acting head of California water agency says he's 'not sure anything went wrong' on failing dam spillway
- Trump on Yellen's Fed, in his own words: A lot of sour notes
- A timeline of the Dakota Access oil pipeline
- Universities tell judge travel ban hurts schools, students
- Rangers sign lefty Loewen to minor deal with spring invite
- Israel leader's White House trip clouded in uncertainty
- Drowning, hypothermia killed man who drove truck off bridge
- Austrian police arrest man described as 'Hitler's double'
- California sheriff says repairs on dam's damaged spillway may be needed before evacuation ends, but offers no timetable
- The Latest: Representative: Unionization good for SC economy
- Melbourne Victory draws with Newcastle 0-0 in A-League
- Serie B president Abodi running for Italian FA presidency
- Q&A: Wet winter, damage to dam combine to threaten cities
- Lance Armstrong loses bid to halt $100 million lawsuit
- Trump presidency gets social with detailed posts, photos
- Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- States want Trump travel ban case to proceed in lower court
- Thousands protest Wisconsin sheriff's immigration crackdown
- Bayern winger Ribery loses bid to be fit to face Arsenal
- Penguins' Rust out 'longer term,' Malkin return imminent
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- Grammys on CBS viewed by 26 million, highest since 2014
- Zeltiq, US Steel and Chemours rise; Hain Celestial plunges
- AC Milan end losing run in Serie A by drawing with Lazio 1-1
- US heavyweight boxer wins court case in unanimous decision
- Former champion Tomas Berdych into second round in Rotterdam
- Yiannopoulos postpones book to include campus protests
- In Mexico, pro wrestler enjoys drawing boos with Trump flag
- BC-US--Index, US
- DHS arrested 680 immigrants in week-long roundup
- City overcomes Gabriel Jesus injury, beats Bournemouth 2-0
- AP sources: Trump administration to sanction Venezuela's vice president, accuses him of being drug kingpin
- NYC man pleads guilty to smuggling exotic turtles
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Georgia lawmakers work to make 'upskirting' illegal
- Trudeau and Trump: Anything but two of a kind
- Copa del Rey final to be at Vicente Calderon Stadium in May
- Hooters opens 'Hoots' concept without skimpy outfits
- AP sources: US sanctions Venezuela's new vice president
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Business Highlights
- 16-year-old victim in Ohio school shooting returns to class
- Eibar routs Granada 4-0 for its 3rd straight win in Spain
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking softballs
- Little girl, big dog woo crowd at Westminster pooch parade
- The Latest: Trump 'evaluating' Flynn-Russia situation
- Playboy magazine reverses position, brings back naked women
- Families fear mistreatment of inmates after prison uprising
- Sister of man killed by police: He was homeless, had issues
- Seung-hwan Oh brings stability to back of Cardinals' bullpen
- Herrera salutes the white blouse; Proenza says adieu for now
- Rates rise on short-term Treasury bills
- UN Security Council strongly condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile test
- 4 GOP senators on the fence over Puzder for labor secretary
- Panama seeks arrest of 2 sons of ex-president in graft case
- Judge allows girl's confession in Slender Man case
- Officials repeatedly said spillway safe before evacuations
- Dominican court sentences American in slaying of US hotelier
- Oklahoma Republican stands by calling pregnant women 'hosts'
- The Latest: Trump travel ban case can proceed in lower court
- Feds: TSA workers in Puerto Rico smuggled 20 tons of cocaine
- Diaz, Nguyen contributing to book about age of Trump
- 6 fishermen on crab boat go missing; owners hope for best
- Panic ensues as dam evacuees grab what they can and flee
- Nevada lawmaker seeks precautionary ban on human microchips
- Q&A: What's at stake in Indonesian capital's heated election
- FBI to monitor probe of fatal shooting by Nashville police
- Mexican official: no increase seen in deportations by US
- Senate easily confirms Trump pick of Shulkin as VA secretary
- Giants release Cruz, Jennings in salary cap moves
- Popovich disappointed with Trump's outreach to some groups
- Young rallies to beat No. 6 seed Mannarino in Memphis Open
- Jordan, Silver helping to repair Oakley-Dolan relationship
- Cars catch fire in Disneyland parking structure, no injuries
- 8 dead, 3 missing after central China coal mine blast
- Bull-taming tradition resumes in southern Indian state
- Les animaux bien au chaud pour le froid courant à Taiwan
- Judge grants injunction against Trump travel ban in Virginia
- 7 Hong Kong police guilty in activist's 2014 filmed beating
- Alleged airport shooter lied on guard application
- South Africa's T20 warmup match against NZ XI rained out
- Paraguay officials investigate huge hoard of Venezuelan cash
- The Latest: Police: No foul play as cars burn at Disneyland
- Thailand hands out prenatal vitamins for Valentine's Day
- Century mark! UConn women win 100th straight game
- Leonard helps Spurs secure 20th consecutive winning season
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Bird flu outbreak spreads north in Taiwan
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Today in History
- Colombia keeps cocaine from spoiling Valentine's Day flowers
- UN says fighting in 2 South Sudan hotspots is 'devastating'
- Jury selection to begin in ex-NFL star's latest murder trial
- APNewsBreak: Cyber spies target American-Egyptian writer
- Sandusky's son awaits hearing on child sex abuse allegations
- Northeast digging out from latest blast of winter weather
- White House names possible shortlist for Flynn replacement
- Purge outdated voter rolls? NYC tried it, with bad results
- Pakistan mourns 13 killed in Lahore suicide bombing
- Nuggets tie NBA mark with 24 3s in 132-110 win over Warriors
- Ice climbing: Part adrenaline rush, part puzzle-solving test
- Death toll in Taiwan tour bus crash rises to 33
- Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-2, Coyotes defeat Flames 5-0
- Head of US Pacific Command touts strong ties with Thailand
- Haitian man admits role in scheme to stage dozens of crashes
- Appellate court takes up 'Making a Murderer' inmate's case
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Asian shares fall back as investors await comments by Yellen
- Credit Suisse narrows 4Q loss ahead of US settlement
- AP Interview: Trump yet to call UN atomic chief on Iran deal
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Trump's comments put Bergdahl case on uncertain ground
- Toshiba delays earnings reports until March over audit woes
- Innovative or too confusing? Golf's World Super 6 set to go
- NBA All-Star game spotlights LGBT oasis in the South
- Taiwan Lantern Festival kicks off in Yunlin
- Russian lawmakers mount fierce defense of Flynn
- Architect shapes nation's view of African American history
- Federal judge blocks Trump travel ban for Virginia residents
- Damaged dam system threatens Northern California towns
- German economy grows moderately in last quarter of 2016
- Graft conviction keeps south Indian politician out of office
- Congress to grill Yellen amid uncertainty over Trump's plans
- White House names possible shortlist for Flynn replacement
- Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns
- Flynn, fired once by a president, now resigns to another
- Trump presidency gets social with detailed posts, photos
- Cherry blossoms on Yangmingshan expected to come to full bloom during 228 holiday
- Former wrestling executive Linda McMahon on track to SBA
- Wicketkeeper still in hospital after weekend concussion
- House race trial run for Dems, GOP ahead of midterms
- 15 years in jail asked for taxi driver accused of raping Korean woman
- Flynn, fired once by a president, now resigns to another
- Thailand hands out prenatal vitamins for Valentine's Day
- Toshiba preliminary results show $6B loss from nuclear ops, negative net worth by end of 2016
- Top 11 places to take your Taipei Valentine
- Recent Trump win on China trademark raises ethics questions
- Judge to rule on deal for smaller set of cheating VWs
- Philippine environment secretary cancels 75 mining deals
- Top-selling Greek daily out again after court ruling
- Libya rivals in Cairo to discuss political settlement
- Indian army: 3 soldiers, 1 rebel killed in Kashmir gunbattle
- Toshiba chairman resigns to take responsibility for losses linked to U.S. nuclear acquisition
- India retain winning squad for first 2 tests vs Australia
- Austrian politician documents Turkish surveillance abroad
- Kazakhstan says biathletes tested clean after doping raid
- Myanmar imposes death penalty on border post attacker
- Pacheco named board president of Arizona-Mexico Commission
- United and Spurs resume Europa League with renewed interest
- South Korean investigators seek arrest of Samsung heir again
- Court rules not all Chuang Guang tainted-oil victims can receive compensation
- Algerian man held for promoting extremism online, Spain says
- Royal Caribbean cruise ship stuck at port over safety issue
- Britain: 65 percent of large companies suffered cyberattacks
- Syrian state media says talks should focus on terrorism
- Mongolia nationalizes mine, prompts warning on investors
- Indonesia lawmaker: Palm oil workers shot orangutan for meat
- UK inflation reaches a 2 1/2-year high in January
- Recent Trump win on China trademark raises ethics questions
- Man charged in car crash that injured Polish prime minister
- UN: Reports say 101 dead as troops, militia clash in Congo
- Mexican disarmament expert's Nobel medal heads to auction
- MTV's European music awards headed to London in November
- Portugal's finance minister survives lawmaker spat, for now
- 500 US troops arrive in Romania to bolster defense
- Police: Migrant smugglers brought down in Spain and Morocco
- Bahrain protesters, police clash as island marks uprising
- NATO chief seeks bigger defense budgets ahead of US meeting
- Man accused of engaging in sex act with dog turns himself in
- Rachel Lindsay named ABC's first black "Bachelorette"
- Residents of Chinese city protest against aluminum plant
- North Korea celebrates late leader, recent missile launch
- Man accused of threatening police had stockpile of weapons
- Ivanka Trump posts photo of herself behind Oval Office desk
- Humana and Aetna call off $34 billion buyout, citing "current environment"
- Brazil state to fire military police who failed to patrol
- 1 dead, several injured in Luxembourg train crash
- Pakistan fears bomb put foreign cricketers off Lahore final
- ZeekRewards founder sentenced for role in $850 million scam
- Report: Turkey arrests alleged nightclub attack planner
- Maradona to try to give Napoli a boost against Real Madrid
- Pound collapse costs Rolls Royce $5.5 billion
- Aetna, Humana call off $34 billion deal
- UK says Trump state visit still on despite loud opposition
- Teen who tossed baby from window to be sentenced as juvenile
- Italian court convicts couple in Islamic State group plot
- The Latest: Conway says situation with Flynn 'unsustainable'
- Trump's visits to Florida costing sheriff $1.5 million in OT
- Man convicted of stealing $500K in cigarettes from warehouse
- French automaker PSA Group says it is in talks that could lead to acquisition of GM's Opel division
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Report says Islamic State extremists using mainstream media
- France beats Slovakia to win team event at ski world champs
- Romanian party leader denies wrongdoing in corruption case
- Prosecutor: Over 70 Ohio child sex assault cases unattended
- Taipei mayor presides over ground-breaking ceremony for MRT Wanda–Zhonghe–Shulin Line
- Federal government moves to pay Guam war reparations
- PSA Group says it is exploring acquisition of GM's Opel
- Hugh Jackman shows off bandaged nose after cancer treatment
- American awarded permanent residency by Taiwan for co-developing an interactive language learning system
- German hostage says Abu Sayyaf threatening to behead him
- Leroy Sane, the flying winger finally shining at Man City
- British police arrest 2 men in cricket spot-fixing case
- Hearing set in suit over 'colored' and 'white' war monument
- US wholesale prices increased 0.6 percent in January, pushed upward by 12.9 percent jump for gasoline
- North Korean man dies after becoming ill at Malaysia airport
- Czech president, chain smoker, approves smoking ban in bars
- Drizzly Valentine's Day in Paris doesn't stop the love
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Man caught driving 22 times without license loses appeal
- US wholesale prices rose in January, led by gasoline
- Iraqi forces build up around Mosul ahead of expected push
- Greek farmers march in Athens against higher taxes
- Traffickers log Madagascar timber with impunity, study says
- Woman who livestreamed rape of teen gets 9 months in prison
- Venezuela's VP shrugs off drug sanctions as US ploy
- Cambodian king to open Jolie's film on Khmer Rouge survivor
- New York magazine has 4-book deal with Simon & Schuster
- German court excludes Jewish brothers from Auschwitz trial
- Romania's president concerned about rising budget deficit
- Burj Khalifa developer Emaar pulls in $1.43B profit in 2016
- Music Review: Ryan Adams delivers fresh songs and heartaches
- Merkel, Tunisian premier pay tribute to Berlin attack dead
- New York Times: Reporter's Melania Trump dig 'inappropriate'
- Bye-bye, LOVE: Iconic Philadelphia sculpture gets repairs
- Ronaldo to carry the load for Madrid against Napoli
- Markets Right Now: US stocks back away from record highs
- In message to Trump, London to screen Iranian Oscar nominee
- Ex-officer's lawyers seek dismissal of federal charges
- Cyprus expects robust economic growth this year
- Brazil's Armed Forces to police Rio amid security crisis
- Enter soundman: Mics fixed, Metallica heads out on tour
- Documentary about Joseph Beuys stars at Berlin Film Festival
- Cuban graffiti artist makes his mark in Havana
- Report cites increased Chinese, Russian military activity
- Many US Olympic hopefuls getting first looks at Pyeongchang
- Stock markets around the world downshift into neutral
- Mazda recalls nearly 174K cars to fix faulty seats
- Flint mayor, Michigan governor to discuss water bill credits
- AP NewsAlert
- Denver's Harlem of the West legacy endures amid change
- Democrats demand independent Russia probe after Flynn quits
- Man City says Gabriel Jesus has broken a bone in his foot
- Montenegro to Russia: 'Keep your hands off' our NATO bid
- Ohio moves forward with strategy to combat Lake Erie's algae
- Panama's former vice-president Arias Calderon dies at age 83
- The Latest: Crews working around the clock on damaged dam
- Pirates 3B Kang to miss start of camp awaiting DUI trial
- UN: Gambia formally reverses withdrawal from ICC
- Music Review: Krauss sings classic country on 'Windy City'
- Disney ends deal with YouTube star over anti-Semitic stunt
- Iowa State could lose thousands on sale of president's plane
- Downey Jr., Linklater to make film based on podcast
- Conservative criticism of pope sparks rally of support
- CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals in Arlington, Pasadena
- Senate confirms former wrestling entertainment executive Linda McMahon to lead Small Business Administration
- 4 dead in Congo clashes between police, separatist sect
- 71st Valentine's Day for Auschwitz survivor, soldier she met
- N. Carolina governor offers 'compromise' repealing LGBT law
- Get your home red-carpet-ready with Badgley Mischka
- Ohio man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 2 adult siblings
- Israeli envoy to Cairo ordered to stay home due to threats
- Audit: Puerto Rico paid $8M worth of interest on tax refunds
- Text of Michael Flynn's resignation letter
- Baltimore County teacher accused of videotaping cheerleaders
- Federal judge wins $5,000 prize for book 'Waging War'
- Defending champion Klizan reaches 2nd round in Rotterdam
- AP Source: Raptors, Magic agree on Serge Ibaka deal
- Armyworm invasion threatening southern Africa's crops
- Quaker school suspends 2 teachers over Palestinian speaker
- Woman chained in container says she was raped daily
- Secret Service director retiring, lead agency amid turmoil
- Verdict reached in case of boy who vanished in NYC in 1979
- Disney drops YouTube's PewDiePie over offensive videos
- Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax returns
- Man convicted of killing Etan Patz, NYC boy whose 1979 disappearance shaped parenting, policy
- Last-place Pescara fires Oddo after 1 win in 24 matches
- Senate seeks to roll back Obama-era rule on guns
- Court upholds sentence for ex-NYC cop's off-duty sex assault
- Officials: Serbia's PM to run for president
- Catholic hospital denies unfair bias against transgender man
- Jefferson statue defaced with 'slave owner' graffiti
- Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Patriots QB Tom Brady
- Review: 'The Freedom Broker' has gripping action, thrills
- Attorney: Deputy lied about why he fatally shot unarmed man
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Lada Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel condemn Texas 'bathroom bill'
- Somaliland asks US for exemption to Trump's travel ban
- Judges won't extend confirmation ban in N. Carolina Senate
- The Latest: Etan Patz's father says he's 'truly relieved'
- TCM Classic Film Fest celebrates Poitier, Fisher, Reynolds
- Bison, cars endangered by deep snow in Wyoming's Grand Teton
- Oklahoma lawmaker wants father's permission for abortions
- Tillerson off to Europe on 1st trip amid disarray at home
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Roma's long-delayed stadium plan takes positive turn
- Study: Most Texas school districts have scant sex education
- Melania Trump says she'll keep predecessor's produce garden
- The Big Apple Circus emerges from bankruptcy, plans a season
- Leaders of American Airlines pilots' union blast CEO
- States pursuing plans to help workers save for retirement
- UN chief announces reform of peace and security operations
- Conservatives want fast health law repeal, leaders cautious
- The Latest: Judge gives initial OK to deal for cheating VWs
- 'Hidden Figures' to screen for free for Black History Month
- France: Candidate Fillon's spokesman under tax fraud probe
- Police: College student fell from 11th-floor window to death
- Hawaii bill seeks more oversight over commercial fishing
- Busch to retire as national team director of USA Swimming
- Cat goes on marathon jaunt from Netherlands to Austria
- Construction halted on mosque with too-tall minarets
- The Latest: Durst lawyers want reporter booted from court
- Ethicists open to one day altering heredity to fight disease
- The Latest: Senate leader pans governor's HB2 repeal bill
- AP Explains: The obscure law in spotlight after Flynn's call
- Nigeria: Up to $100 billion lost from oil militant attacks
- The 'Hidden Figures' screenwriter had NASA in her blood
- New probe begins into accusations of French police violence
- Melania Trump: White House public tours to resume March 7
- Guptill to miss South Africa T20, ODIs with hamstring strain
- 2nd woman: Michigan St. coach knew of sex assaults by doctor
- Fatal Denver airport train collision with van investigated
- The Latest: New life jackets arrive for ship stuck in port
- Cigna says it is ending Anthem's proposed $48 billion acquisition bid and seeking a $1.85 billion termination fee
- Tribe sues feds over withholding of $14 million
- 'La La Land': The curiously divisive Oscar front-runner
- Reds' Scott Feldman won't pitch for Israel in WBC
- Veterans Affairs holdover David Shulkin sworn in as department's secretary under Trump
- NBC acquires stake in Euronews, shuffles news executives
- Gaining some love: Penguins get Valentine's hearts for nests
- Cigna rejects $48 billion Anthem takeover, sues for damages
- Fired for Venus Williams remark, ex-commentator sues ESPN
- New diplomats exempted from Trump federal hiring freeze
- Jamaican man gets 3 years for threatening immigration judge
- AP FACT CHECK: No Trump order to deport welfare immigrants
- Home-crowd favorite Berlocq into 2nd round in Buenos Aires
- Parents, daughter agree to drop college payment-tuition case
- Just how secure is Mar-a-Lago, House Oversight chairman asks
- Retailers ramp up threat for big outdoors show to leave Utah
- Shining Path leader to be tried in 1992 deaths of 25 in Peru
- Naeem Khan uses Maya Angelou poem to close emotional show
- Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birthday surprise
- Cuban players: We paid thousands for journey to US baseball
- Connecticut: Tribe can't sue state for $600M for land grab
- Video shifts initial view of fatal Nashville police shooting
- US stiffens travel warning for El Salvador
- AP Source: Lloyd expected to sign with Manchester City women
- 2 Dominican journalists killed during live transmission
- No further penalty for nurse who let patient go in snowstorm
- Russia cloud over Trump not likely to fade with Flynn exit
- Flynn exit creates vacuum that Trump's pragmatists may fill
- The Latest: State orders Flint hospital to fix health risks
- Gun owners angry after UMass rejects youth shooting program
- Police: Naked intruder at NBC Washington bureau bites man
- 'SNL' keeps up Trump-inspired winning streak
- Montreal Canadiens fire Therrien, hire Julien as coach
- Di Maria scores 2 as PSG batters Barcelona 4-0 in ECL
- Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 6-12
- British foreign secretary: Gambia to return to Commonwealth
- Feds: Officer tried to help coke-carrying drug mules at JFK
- Dr Pepper Snapple and Popeyes sink; General Motors leaps
- California sheriff: Nearly 200,000 residents evacuated near dam can return home but should stay prepared
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- House bill would end Red River land dispute in Texas, Okla.
- Benfica edges Dortmund 1-0 in last 16 of Champions League
- Tractor-trailer's cab severed in crash; driver survives
- Texas neurosurgeon found guilty of maiming patients
- Official: Russia has deployed missile in violation of treaty
- Ventura's death weighs on Royals as spring training opens
- Starbucks to test coffee and ice cream concoction
- Chicago toddler shot and killed in latest spasm of violence
- Insurer Humana bails on ACA exchange business for 2018
- AP Explains: National security adviser a policy whisperer
- The Latest: Hawaii bill on commercial fishing advances
- Group sues feds for delaying bumblebee's endangered listing
- NHL leads North American sports in midseason coach firings
- Arkansas House approves ban on 'sex-selection' abortions
- No Tiger is no longer such a big problem
- Sounders' Clint Dempsey feeling good again after heart issue
- Lawsuit: Autistic student raped classmate while aide napped
- US says canceled flights declining, fewer bags getting lost
- Judge orders drug-addicted mother of 4 to not get pregnant
- The Latest: MSU gymnastics coach retires amid scandal
- Records: Associate of San Bernardino shooter agrees to plead guilty to conspiracy to provide support to terrorists
- Pick for Medicare post faces questions on Indiana contracts
- Polisario: Morocco must accept Western Sahara independence
- Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" after down year
- Ethiopian runner who protested in Rio reunites with family
- Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport
- Ethics watchdog calls on WH to investigate Conway's comments
- Records: Man to plead guilty to aiding San Bernardino attack
- Alaska man wins 1,000-mile international sled dog race
- Ex-crewman says cause of Alaska sinking may never be known
- Michigan St. gymnastics coach quits a day after suspension
- Arkansas GOP lawmakers work on transgender 'bathroom bill'
- Business Highlights
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- AP Interview: Pullman reveals 'His Dark Materials' follow-up
- UN Staff Union: 32 personnel killed in line of duty in 2016
- 2 live men found tied to bridge in Mexican border city
- Hawaiian, Alaska and Delta top latest on-time rankings
- US arrests Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle
- Study of footballers' brains highlights dementia concerns
- Dam evacuees relieved but frustrated as they head home
- Court: Questioning of Bullock's accused stalker unlawful
- Feds: At least 6 tornadoes cause damage southwest of Houston
- Sri Lankan prime minister says refugees safe to come home
- After 18 seasons with Angels, Scioscia still loves the job
- Paraguay's Central Bank to count 30 tons of Venezuelan bills
- Day faces big challenge to stay at No. 1
- UN: Guinea-Bissau must start talks to end political crisis
- The Latest: Woman has mixed emotions to plea in terror case
- Qualifier King upsets Tomic in first round of Memphis Open
- Mexico says device containing radioactivity stolen
- America's Cup champion Oracle Team USA unveils new boat
- Guatemala buries 2 murdered children found in sacks
- White House: Mideast peace may not be 2 -state solution
- AP PHOTOS: Dozens get hitched on Valentine's Day in Vegas
- Police looking for clues in death of NKorea leader's brother
- Missing German couple found dead in Australian Outback
- Exelon rivals sue to block billions of dollars in subsidies
- Argentina prosecutor seeks approval to investigate president
- Goodbye, Rangers: Veteran Colby Lewis sends farewell message
- Man initially held on $4 billion bond freed on reduced bond
- 8 dead after knife attack in China's western Xinjiang region
- Polls open in divisive vote for Indonesia capital governor
- La Foire Internationale des Snacks cet été à Taipei
- Front 3 of Cavani, Di Maria and Draxler gives PSG a CDD
- Top 25 Capsules
- Mattis' reassurance tour in Europe could include US requests
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Japan's SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 billion
- High hopes as always in first spring training workouts
- Crosby gets point No. 999, Penguins top Canucks 4-0
- Taiwan to generate 20% of power from renewables by 2025: Tsai
- Rumors highlight the hidden lives of North Korean leaders
- CSX railroad wants shareholder vote on hedge fund's demands
- Crosby gets 999th career point as Penguins beat Canucks
- THAAD may be deployed in Taiwan: HK media
- Today in History
- Guatemala's indigenous seek recognition for justice system
- Study: Most drivers, not just young, are taking risks
- Parents of transgender students appeal to Trump on bathrooms
- New Zealand wildfires prompt hundreds of evacuations
- Study: Most drivers, not just young, are taking risks
- Ex-leader of northern Chinese province sentenced for graft
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- More questions than answers in death of North Korean royalty
- Mystery of Etan Patz's disappearance ends in conviction
- Official: Suicide attack kills 2 in northwestern Pakistan
- Australian Women's Open: Top players not worried about No 1
- Olympic downhill designer says tough, faster course awaits
- India launches more than 100 satellites into orbit
- Local China government suspends plant project after protests
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Hearing set in case of Minnesota officer who shot Castile
- LeBron James helps Cavaliers to win over Minnesota
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Mutual interests to bring Taiwan and India closer
- Pick for Medicare post faces questions on Indiana contracts
- Casting Oscar: Foundry builds each statuette as work of art
- Ex-Pakistan opener Jamshed arrested, released in Britain
- Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster
- Most Asian markets gain after new Wall Street high
- Slain North Korean played complicated role in ruling dynasty
- Indonesian capital votes in test for moderate values
- Toyota hopes revamped plug-in sells better than first model
- Taiwanese celebrity reveals infertility secret: born with no womb
- Egypt chief-of-staff mediates between Libyan rivals in Cairo
- Top human rights official urges Turkey to 'change course'
- Short-side goals on the rise as shooters adjust to goalies
- Column: Silver helps make it a weekend to celebrate for NBA
- Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen
- Taiwan tycoon’s absence due to China trips: Next
- Fears remain after evacuation lifted for 200K Californians
- Cracks may offer clues to California dam's troubles
- Former champion swimmer Hackett detained in latest trouble
- Clues scarce after half brother of N. Korean leader killed
- Hits and misses: Notable NKorean assassinations or attempts
- Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle sues US over arrest
- Greek soccer hero helps refugees win battle against boredom
- Phoenix faces Arizona law that bars sanctuary-city status
- PSL to offer franchises fresh player draft on Feb. 22
- Free rides on Airport MRT for individual passengers starting Thursday
- Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport
- Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 5 in northern village
- Investigations into Russia to continue after Flynn's exit
- White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state solution
- Parents of transgender students appeal to Trump on bathrooms
- AP Explains: National security adviser a policy whisperer
- Photo of the Day: Artist's sketch of the 2017 Taipei Lantern Festival
- AP Explains: The obscure law in spotlight after Flynn's call
- Could gene editing help avoid disease? Maybe
- EU financial affairs chief in Athens as bailout talks drag
- US official says Russia deployed missile in treaty violation
- Officials: Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster
- Michael Flynn's resignation: A timeline
- Religious freedom could top Sessions civil rights priorities
- For GOP, a dimmed zeal for investigations in Trump era
- Woman chained in container says captor bragged about killing
- 2 state solution optional? Palestinians puzzled by US view
- AP FACT CHECK: No Trump order to deport welfare immigrants
- German authorities investigate possible Turkish spies
- Softbank adds Fortress Investment to growing tech empire
- Trump sons Eric, Donald Jr. to attend 'closed' Dubai event
- Dutch bank ABN Amro sees profits grow in fourth quarter
- Boeing vote tells next chapter in Southern unionization
- Russia recruiting Australian cyclist for Olympic team
- UN envoy: progress on Cyprus security deal, long way to go
- Nepalese Sherpa has special connection with Taiwan
- EU on the verge of approving trade deal with Canada
- Turkey to bid to host 2024 European Championship
- Briton arrested in Cambodia in Pattaya slaying
- Iranian president visits 2 Gulf Arab states to improve ties
- Taiwan utility told to remove nuclear waste from island within 9 years
- Malaysian police say a Vietnamese woman has been arrested in the death of North Korean leader's half brother
- 3 suspects handed terror charges in thwarted French attack
- The Latest: Malaysia arrests woman in N. Korean killing
- Mississippi companies going on trade mission to Middle East
- Centrist upends French presidential race in era of extremes
- Russia denies intelligence contacts with Trump campaign team
- Philippines eyes more airports to unclog Manila hub
- 7 Kenya medics union officials freed; strike continues
- MOTC steps up bus operation safety review
- Madrid police talk to Maradona after altercation at hotel
- Fort Lee Film Commission honors black trailblazer
- WHO declares end to yellow fever outbreak in Congo, Angola
- Pope Francis wades into US oil pipeline dispute
- Ohio zoo's polar bear moves to Chicago to find romance
- NATO chief concerned if Russia missile reports prove true
- Britney Spears' niece visits school after ATV crash
- UN briefly pauses aid to Iraq's Mosul amid security concerns
- DC statehood supporters to lobby Congress on local autonomy
- Taipei is 21st best university town in the world
- Police: Man told pastor he caused mother's fatal overdose
- Montenegro: Immunity lifted for 2 alleged coup suspects
- Portugal cuts budget deficit to lowest level in 4 decades
- China awards Trump valuable new trademark
- PepsiCo beats 4Q profit forecasts
- The Latest: Boeing's North Charleston plant votes on union
- UAE ambassador wounded in Afghanistan bombing dies
- Kazakhstan postpones Syria talks by a day
- UK Supreme Court rules against royal wedding protesters
- Asian confederation imposes life bans for Laos match-fixing
- 400 NYC public school teachers to see Broadway's 'Hamilton'
- Jordan commander: IS expands hold in border camp for Syrians
- Anthem fires back at Cigna
- Lufthansa reaches wage agreement with pilots
- Egypt extends detention of prominent activist
- Ousted coach says he didn't resign from Glasgow club Rangers
- The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection non-sense'
- Donetsk residents say OSCE monitors inffectual
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- PSG playing its best soccer since Qatari takeover in 2011
- Amstel Gold Race drops Cauberg hill from final lap
- 'Firefall' phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite's El Capitan
- Taiwan protests over Japan’s claim to Diaoyutai in revised textbook guidelines
- Did a South Korean news report doom Kim Jong Un's brother?
- Medical group warns of severe shortages in Yemen's Taiz
- Trial starts for teen police say took selfie with corpse
- Should you wear socks to sleep during cold nights?
- Bermuda lawsuit says Massachusetts hospital bribed premier
- Few good alternatives to Palestinian state
- NYC officials: 1 person dies, 2 ill from rat-related disease
- Queen Latifah to be honored as an entertainment icon
- Hon Hai said to reaffirm plans to invest in Maharashtra, India
- US retail sales increased 0.4 percent in January, as spending picks up at gas stations and restaurants
- US consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in January, biggest increase in nearly four years
- Ambulance crash in western NY kills 77-year-old passenger
- US consumer prices post biggest rise in nearly 4 years
- EU: Migrant deaths in central Mediterranean rise despite aid
- Taiwan talk show host dies aged 63
- US retail sales rise in January, led by gas and restaurants
- New York state factories expand at fastest pace in 2 years
- New Jersey girl donates 1,300 books to children's hospital
- Testimony of former El Faro sailor questions ship's safety
- Bombing suspect's lawyer wants shootout charges dropped
- Early-morning pipeline explosion lights up South Texas sky
- NY lawmaker makes pitch to name baseball the state sport
- Pentagon chief Mattis makes clear that US committed to NATO
- Carlos Santana says praise for Adele wasn't dig at Beyonce
- World's diplomats seeking reassurance from US at G20 meeting
- Swedish supermarket tests lasers to label organic produce
- Millions to fight food industry sway, from a snack bar CEO
- Report: More than 55,000 US bridges structurally deficient
- Only 5 of 11 NFL players show up for Israel-sponsored trip
- Germany concerned about possible sale of GM's Opel
- Eric Holder to participate in panel on race in Atlanta
- Trump administration acts to 'stabilize' health insurance
- US factory output rises for 2nd straight month in latest sign of manufacturing rebound
- Charges filed in 11-year-old girl's Chicago shooting death
- Dutch intelligence agency warns of child jihadists
- Half-ton concrete bird snatched from perch at chicken farm
- Ask Brianna: How can I stay on budget and still hang out?
- Mourinho predicts 'trouble' as United faces fixture pile-up
- US factory output rose in January for 2nd straight month
- Memorial ceremony marks fall of Singapore to Japanese troops
- No-frills grocer Lidl to open first US stores this summer
- Markets Right Now: Strong economic data sends yields higher
- Narciso Rodriguez offers a 'no shenanigans' collection
- French president calls for more cybersecurity for election
- Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran to play iHeartRadio Music Awards
- Following Trump order, IRS shifts on health care mandate
- Missouri lawyer acquitted in killings of dad, his girlfriend
- Ex-VP Biden elected chair of National Constitution Center
- Optimism among US homebuilders weakens
- School officer caught slapping student on video enters plea
- US businesses increase inventories 0.4 percent in December, biggest sales gain since 2011
- The Latest: UN says no 'plan B' for Mideast peace
- Texas woman, 2 children pulled from rumble left by tornado
- Stronger economy lifts bond yields; stocks hold at records
- Discounts abound on out-of-fashion sedans; land that deal
- US firms increased inventories and sales jump in December
- Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes needs Tommy John surgery
- Top 10 cars stuck on dealer lots that are ripe for deals
- Chesapeake Energy to boost drilling budget, rig count
- Agency: St. Louis paramedic lied about Boston Marathon help
- Carli Lloyd signs for English women's champion Man City
- 2 tough guys meet their match in Maggie Siff on 'Billions'
- Circus agrees to pay $25K in tent collapse that killed 2
- Moldova claims to break up extremist Islamic group
- Dahlmeier wins individual race for 3rd biathlon world title
- Pentagon chief Mattis tells NATO allies to increase defense spending by year's end or US will 'moderate its commitment'
- 2016 traffic deaths jump to highest level in nearly a decade
- The Latest: Workers rush repairs at dam as storm approaches
- The Latest: Yellen begins second day in Congress
- Greece says no to Gucci fashion show at Acropolis
- Brock Lesnar tells UFC he is retired from competition
- Collector's hidden art to be shown in Switzerland, Germany
- Senate votes to block Obama-era rule preventing mentally impaired Social Security recipients from buying guns
- Senate votes to block rule on guns and mentally impaired
- Wal-Mart buys outdoor clothes and gear seller Moosejaw
- Thousands join renewed protests in Belgrade
- Lisbon aims to adapt military airport for commercial use
- Scotland captain out of Six Nations with ankle injury
- NYPD conducts stun-gun investigation involving pregnant teen
- Player benched when ice rescue causes him to miss team bus
- The Latest: Yemen rebels say Saudi-led strikes hit funeral
- The Latest: Lawyers for Minnesota officer want case tossed
- 2017 Kia Niro is most affordable hybrid SUV
- Fact sheet: 2017 Kia Niro
- Lindsay Lohan: Support Trump, would be 'a positive thing'
- Businessman who homeschooled kids to lead schools department
- Maine legislators want review of Quebec cement subsidies
- Penn State ex-officials seek appeal as criminal trial nears
- Vatican sends conservative cardinal to Guam as investigator
- The Latest: Chicago police investigating Facebook video
- Met scraps Bondy's 'Tosca,' replaces it with realistic sets
- Russians remain patient for thaw with US under Trump
- APNewsBreak: Grand jury report blasts NY foster care system
- Barcelona clueless, and Luis Enrique takes the blame
- Reports: Student rammed hotel window before fatal fall
- Music Review: An Americana icon ranges into new territory
- Students push Ivy League to drop fee for needy applicants
- A country-by-country breakdown of NATO defense spending
- German paper apologizes for false story on migrant attacks
- Pipeline exec compares Dakota protesters to terrorists
- Q&A: "La La Land" composer on his moment in the spotlight
- Country singer Thomas Rhett's family is growing by 2
- President Donald Trump asks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to 'hold back a little bit' on building settlements
- UN rights office makes 'ambitious' appeal for donors
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- President Trump says on two-state or other solution for Mideast peace: 'I'm happy with the one they like the best'
- Metallica's James Hetfield 'livid' over Grammy mishap
- 'Love Actually' update to air on 'Red Nose Day Special'
- Iran allows female spectators at beach volleyball tournament
- French candidate Fillon floats prosecuting teens as adults
- Swedish court upholds life term for Rwandan man for genocide
- Woman sues Howard Stern over aired phone call to IRS
- Man gets prison time for fatally beating small dog with cane
- Lawyers in CIA torture case argue over secret documents
- Johnny Cash Fest concert being held near his boyhood home
- Yahoo warns users of potential malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016
- APNewsBreak: Yahoo issues new security warning to users
- Secret witness to testify in Robert Durst murder case
- American Eagle jet hits deer on takeoff, returns to airport
- Hey, Mr. President: It's time to make spellcheck great again
- Court: Missouri not required to name execution drug's source
- Pastafarian colander pic strains legality for Dutch license
- Man pleads guilty in slayings of his 2 kids, 2 stepchildren
- Trump's budget pick clears initial Senate hurdle
- The Latest: Activists call for release of Seattle 'dreamer'
- Supreme Court asked to take Arkansas birth certificate case
- Thousands take US citizenship oath in Los Angeles ceremony
- Police find 4 Doberman-mix puppies stolen from shelter
- AP, HHMI collaborate on expanded science, health coverage
- Merchant Marine Academy to resume commercial vessel training
- SPLC says number of anti-Muslim hate groups on the rise
- Daly says this club toss was more of an accident
- A look at assassination attempts involving chemicals
- Dems call for Sessions to recuse himself from Russia probe
- Immigrant workers, families to protest by staying home
- Former high school employees dispute charges in lawsuit
- Bundesliga club Darmstadt invites 'fan' Barack Obama to game
- Spring break ideas: from beaches to Europe to new museums
- Idaho pastor released from Iran violates restraining order
- Couple charged in child's death give up custody of 6 kids
- Puzder's nomination as Labor secretary in serious trouble
- Toledo man charged with spray-painting anti-Arab message
- Diversity, crisis training for officers on tap in Minnesota
- The Latest: Autopsies confirm bodies are those of 2 girls
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- 8th-seeded Lorenzi loses in 1st round in Buenos Aires
- Top diplomat to accept award from democracy group in Cuba
- 2 Trump Cabinet secretaries to visit Mexico next week
- Harvard students protest ex-pharma exec Shkreli's talk
- Police: Bodies found in Indiana are those of missing girls
- Trump tells retail CEOs people will 'love' his tax plan
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- The Latest: Judge allows reporter to cover Durst hearing
- Making 'Portlandia': Brainstorming, basketball, improv
- Police investigate anti-Muslim flyer at Louisiana mosque
- Texas splits with other states, defends Trump's travel ban
- Man dubbed 'Porn's New King' sentenced to 11 years for fraud
- Government seeks to head off Menendez Supreme Court appeal
- US report: Trend of rising health care spending back to stay
- Yellen defends Fed independence, banking regulations
- BC-US--Black History Month,ADVISORY, US
- Corps to accelerate cleanup at oil pipeline protest camp
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- 2 New England states battle more snow after nonstop storms
- Colorado has 834 million dead trees; fires could get worse
- Feds raid NYC's Friars Club in possible embezzlement probe
- Michael Flynn's security clearance suspended pending review
- Police: Man shot to death by North Carolina officer
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Fossil and AIG slump, Procter & Gamble and Fortress jump
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- Real Madrid rallies to beat Napoli 3-1 in Champions League
- Back spasms force Woods to withdraw from news conference
- Remains of tortoise Lonesome George returning to Ecuador
- Connecticut congressmen express concern over Russian ship
- Venezuela suspends CNN in Spanish, shutting off news channel after report on fake passports.
- Bayern Munich routs Arsenal 5-1 to put foot in quarterfinals
- Julien hopes to 'create some pride' in struggling Canadiens
- Once promising midfielder Josh Gatt signs with Minnesota
- Venezuela shuts off CNN in Spanish after criticizing story
- BC-US--Index, US
- The Latest: House votes to block rule for retirement plans
- Trump's secretary of state on the spot on 1st foreign trip
- High-end down jacket maker Canada Goose files for IPO
- In new report, man claims Justin Bieber punched him in June
- Grammy producer apologizes for Metallica, Caesar glitches
- Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist suspended 6 games
- Immigrant takes refuge in Denver church to avoid deportation
- American Girl to sell its first-ever boy doll
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- ND winter leads to record single-month oil production drop
- Trump criticizes 'fake media' on Flynn story
- LJ Hoes suspended 50 games for drug of abuse
- Capitol Hill Buzz: Democrat eyes law on removing presidents
- Whitecaps acquire Montero on loan from Tianjin Teda
- Kanye West puts out comfy Yeezy clothes _ without delays
- Spotify to relocate US headquarters to 4 World Trade Center
- US has many options for investigating Russian ties
- A crush of crises all but buries the young Trump White House
- Isabelle Huppert: 'I'm not an artist, I'm the canvas'
- GOP poised to tame political force with Iowa bargaining bill
- The stars are out at Riviera
- IRS impostor scam robs elderly Americans of life savings
- Former ambassadors say Trump pick for Israel is unqualified
- Bruce Chen comes out of retirement to pitch for China in WBC
- Kids with ADHD have some smaller brain regions than normal
- 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side
- The Latest: State to help with pipeline protest camp cleanup
- Pelicans' Davis relishing chance to play All-Star host
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Minnesota man shot by Amtrak police officer in Chicago dies
- Young beats Opelka in Memphis with Isner, Querrey up next
- Japan's Sara Takanashi clinches World Cup ski jumping title
- British envoy urges action to prevent Somalia famine deaths
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Puzder exit dashes fast-food's hopes for seat at Trump table
- Bill Maher guest cancels, citing Yiannopoulos booking
- The Latest: Brother names man shot dead by N Carolina police
- Bouchard pays off Super Bowl bet with date at Nets game
- South Carolina Boeing workers reject representation by Machinists, maintaining southern reluctance toward unionization
- Phoenix turns down petition to adopt sanctuary-city status
- Woman arrested for killing Kim Jong Nam had letters 'LOL' on T-shirt
- Ducks' Vermette facing lengthy ban for slashing linesman
- No Valentine's Day love: 2 big insurance deals appear off
- AP NewsAlert
- China makes deadly opioid carfentanil a controlled substance
- Report: Human rights lawyers in China beaten, arrested
- ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results
- Malaysia police say a second woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of North Korea leader's half brother
- AP sources: Napoli passes physical, set for 3rd Texas stint
- Seoul court begins to deliberate Samsung chief's arrest
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Le développement durable du tourisme écologique à Taiwan
- Madrid's Benzema ends drought with a record-setting goal
- Quakes rock area of Indonesian province devastated in Dec
- Kirk takes early lead at Women's Australian Open
- Thomas ties Celtics record with 40th straight 20-point game
- China Jan. bird flu deaths hit 79, most since at least 2013
- India downplays Taiwan delegation visit as China protests
- NBA chooses Anthony as Love's All-Star replacement
- Asian Winter Games offer athletes ideal prep for Olympics
- Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs; Blues beat Red Wings
- Survey: New Labor Act led to pay cuts for 30% of workers
- Mariners' Iwakuma ready to shoulder load again if needed
- Top 25 Capsules
- Over 600 KTV hostesses recruited to swell KMT's ranks
- Today in History
- In Ecuador election, strongman Correa's legacy on the line
- Despite twilight years, Robben sparkles for Bayern in rout
- Westbrook scores 38 in triple-double as Thunder top Knicks
- Philippine president asked to release bank account details
- Indonesia trying to verify if citizen involved in Kim death
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- 'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
- Judge to rule on reopening '72 shooting of Ohio officer
- Judge gives ex-treasure hunter way to provide coin details
- Pro-government tribal leader among dead in US raid in Yemen
- A family mourns son lost to fighting IS in Iraq's Mosul
- Would you let someone who's not a dentist pull your teeth?
- Trains, not drains: New Jersey lobbyists set to swamp DC
- Fire alarm, protests disrupt ex-pharma exec Shkreli's talk
- Thai police begin raid on Buddhist sect's temple
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Trump nominee has decried Medicaid for fostering dependency
- Pakistan police raid Taliban-linked militant hideout, kill 6
- Taiwan High Speed Rail to operate 148 additional trains for 228 Holiday
- Taiwan climbs to record 11th in Economic Freedom Index
- Photo of the Day: Hsuehshan Hiking Trail Entrance
- G20 diplomats to discuss development, crisis prevention
- Germany's Merkel to testify before parliament NSA panel
- Cardinal sent to Guam to investigate sex abuse claims
- North Koreans, in eye of storm, fete leader's birthday
- Moscow blasts US defense secretary for his comments
- Johnson goes after elusive win at Riviera
- Nestle sees restructuring costs ahead, after 2016 net falls
- Asian stocks mixed on upbeat US data, rate hike expectations
- 2 women with foreign passports arrested in N. Korean's death
- WWII bomb transported across Germany, found at waste site
- Guilty plea expected involving San Bernardino terror attack
- Trump's pick for Israel ambassador faces rocky confirmation
- House GOP batting around options for revamping health law
- Boeing union bid fails in South averse to organizing
- Russ and KD: Another weekend, another subplot awaits
- Problem nominations hard to avoid, history shows
- Senate to confirm Trump budget chief
- Malaysian police say a third person has been arrested in connection with death of North Korean leader's half brother
- 5 safety tips when riding tour buses in Taiwan
- Trump says intel officials, media unfair to Flynn
- Police, pollution protesters clash in northern China city
- Trump's secretary of state faces questions on first trip
- Indonesia requests consular access to woman arrested in Malaysia in death of North Korean leader's half brother
- Many options for US when investigating Russian ties
- The Latest: Malaysia makes 3rd arrest in N. Korean's death
- Puzder withdrawal stark example of rough start for Trump WH
- Airport shooting suspect due in Florida federal court
- Trump White House wrestles with a crush of crises
- Dems see disparity in handling of Clinton, Russia inquiries
- SKorean court refuses to allow search of presidential palace
- Watchdog: Number of anti-Muslim hate groups on the rise
- Syria's Assad lashes out at France's Hollande ahead of polls
- Harsh Mongolian winter risks livelihoods of herder families
- Saudis optimistic about relations with US under Trump
- Nigerian leader extends sick leave abroad as citizens suffer
- BC-GLF--Women's Australian Open Scores
- Saudis optimistic about relations with US under Trump
- Uganda deploys troops to train Equatorial Guinea forces
- Mystery deepens, questions build in N.Korea princeling death
- Egypt official: Suspected militants kill Christian in Sinai
- Burundi's government boycotts resumption of peace talks
- Parking ticket payment kiosk gone viral on Internet is suspended for remake
- Philippine visitors to Taiwan up nearly 24% in 2016
- French prosecutors maintain probe into candidate Fillon
- Russia to punish athletes who don't return Olympic medals
- Samsung's billionaire heir tries to avert arrest in court
- Worley leads 1st giant slalom run at worlds; Shiffrin 3rd
- Germany plans NATO deals for military planes, subs
- Myanmar says army ends operation in troubled Rakhine state
- U.S. Marines to be posted at new AIT building in Taipei
- Rumford, Foster share 1st-round lead at Super 6 in Perth
- Turkish Cypriot leader walks of out peace talks meeting
- German company gets boost in faulty breast implant ruling
- Philbin, Ripa haven't kept in touch since he left show
- Bangladesh urged to drop charges against garment activists
- Swedish court hands life sentence to Syrian asylum seeker
- BC-GLF--World Super 6 Scores
- Portuguese prosecutors brings charges against US serviceman
- Trudeau hails EU-Canada deal in address to EU parliament
- US chief of staff to visit Turkey for talks on Raqqa
- After protests, Greece to extend some firefighter contracts
- Schalke fans fight Greek police ahead of Europa League game
- N Korean and its long history of using women spies
- Editorial: Put safety first if you want tourism to last
- Man who plowed truck into crowded parking lot is convicted
- Poll shows Israelis and Palestinians prefer 2-state solution
- Nigeria's Eurobond 8 times oversubscribed, shows confidence
- Connecticut congressmen express concern over Russian ship
- Sulfuric acid cloud causes breathing troubles in Germany
- Putin calls for cooperation with West against terror
- Ukraine's president vows to resume coal supply from east
- Taiwan bans poultry transportation to fight bird flu
- Aviation hall keeps propeller signed by 1 of Wright brothers
- Snap values itself at up to $22B ahead of IPO
- The Latest: Former Trump aide blames chaos on disloyalty
- ECB discounted inflation jump as it pressed on with stimulus
- Lithuania confident of US security guarantee over Russia
- Syrian government sits face-to-face with rebels in Astana
- Central Florida zoo welcomes arrival of rare baby antelope
- Portuguese prosecutors accuse Angolan vice president Manuel Vicente of corruption in Lisbon investigation
- The Latest: UN calls for aid convoys ahead of Syria talks
- Paris: Boulders block migrants from sleeping, prompt debate
- Angolan vice president faces corruption charges in Portugal
- Milan's never-say-die attitude saving Montella from the axe
- Al-Shabab claims mortar attack near Somalia leader ceremony
- World Relief to lay off 140 after Trump refugee order
- Chan Yung-jan teams up with Hingis to win 1st round doubles match at Qatar Open
- Epic 'Planet Earth II' offers creatures'-eye view of nature
- Saudi-led coalition to probe Yemen funeral airstrike
- Mattis: US not ready to collaborate militarily with Russia
- 4 climbers die on Italian-Swiss border after ice wall cracks
- Preschool teacher charged with sex assault of 3-year-old
- Egypt swears in 9 new Cabinet ministers in limited shuffle
- Libya requests NATO help to rebuild security institutions
- Daleman leads short program at Four Continents
- PCB to indict cricketers after completing legal formalities
- US Secretary of State Tillerson meets with Russia's Lavrov
- Engagement with India a cure for Taiwan's economic plight
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- US home construction slips 2.6 percent in January as apartment building falls
- US home building falls as developers start fewer apartments
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Applications for unemployment benefits edge up 5,000
- Family discovers wrong headstone at grave of 9-year-old girl
- 3 workers arrested in package thefts from UPS center
- Greece: No further austerity as part of bailout deal
- Pressure rises for Irish premier to quit over police scandal
- EU parliament OKs more anti-terror rules
- Stranded hiker, dogs rescued from New Hampshire mountain
- Saudi authorities arrest 18 IS suspect
- Keith Urban leads Academy of Country Music nominations
- Referee Mark Clattenburg quitting England for Saudi Arabia
- Penguin stolen from German zoo found dead in Mannheim
- Head of authority overseeing Vikings stadium resigns
- Flooding in Gaza overwhelms battered infrastructure
- Markets Right Now: Stocks eke out tiny gains in early trade
- Probe of Myanmar assassination names army-linked suspect
- Baghdad bombing strikes car dealership, kills 15
- Florida House attacks 'handouts' championed by Gov. Scott
- GM chief in talks with UK amid alarm over possible unit sale
- Italian teams restore damaged busts from ancient Syrian city
- Average US 30-year mortgage rate dips to 4.15 percent
- 'Rogue One' stars among Academy Awards presenters
- Long-term mortgage rates slip again
- Thimble tossed! Game piece voted out of Monopoly board game
- Sara Bareilles to soon star in her Broadway show 'Waitress'
- Egypt shuffles Cabinet, appoints 1st female governor
- Retirement can be a drag. Here's how to fix that
- Russia says Syrian contact group established
- Slain inmate's conviction reversed 4 days after his death
- Senate Judiciary panel to begin confirmation hearings on Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch on March 20
- Trinidad & Tobago tries to halt fighters to Islamic State
- 2 buses collide in Brazil, killing at least 9
- Kushner family puts brakes on talks to buy Miami Marlins
- 3 former Betis players charged in match-fixing case in Spain
- Hezbollah says two-state Israel-Palestine peace 'gone'
- Senate hearings for Supreme Court pick to begin March 20
- Take a breath: Stocks slow down after a record-setting run
- Game on! Archdiocese lets girls back on boys' CYO hoop team
- Lowell Bailey wins 1st US gold medal at biathlon worlds
- Education Secretary: Community colleges key for growth
- Judge: Bridge case complaint against Christie can proceed
- France adopts law against misleading anti-abortion websites
- Austria pressing fraud charges against Airbus over fighters
- Iraqi state TV says death toll from Baghdad car bomb rises to 45, Islamic State claims attack
- Ivory Coast cocoa producers protest downturn in sales
- Strike at Berlin airports leads to 210 flight cancelations
- Suicide bombing at shrine in Pakistan kills 5, wounds dozens
- The Latest: Daughter: No justice in cop father's shooting
- Judge: Black man beaten by police was stopped illegally
- Albania police find ton of marijuana hidden under house
- Man pleads not guilty in road-rage killing of 3-year-old boy
- Woman accused of stabbing 16-month-old daughter in back
- Britax recalls more than 700,000 strollers over faulty mount
- President Donald Trump to announce his pick for labor secretary in afternoon White House news conference
- German cities to increase security during Carnival
- Senate confirms Republican Rep. Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina as director of White House budget office
- The Latest: Senate confirms Mulvaney as budget chief
- Jeans get governor booted from North Dakota Senate's floor
- Cheeky tribute: Patriots fan gets Brady tattoo on backside
- Freddie Mac to pay Treasury $4.5B after profit doubles
- UN: Israel-Palestinian conflict must not drift to extremism
- Prosecutor: Off-duty officer justified in shooting intruder
- Cops: Motive for anti-Arab graffiti was personal, not ethnic
- AP PHOTOS: Iraqis displaced from Mosul marry in refugee camp
- Avon reports 4Q loss
- Italian taxi drivers stage wildcat strike over pro-Uber bill
- Afghan team debuts at ski worlds on road to 2018 Olympics
- Police: 15-year-old took joyride in pizza deliveryman's car
- Washington court rules against florist in gay wedding case
- Trump health pick says maternity coverage should be optional
- AP Interview: Dutch lawmaker insists on 'de-Islamization'
- Roadside bomb kills 12 in Afghanistan's Paktika province
- Czechoslovak hockey great Josef Augusta dies at 70
- Keystone XL developer renews effort to build in Nebraska
- Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in West Bank
- New York Red Bulls and sporting director Curtis part ways
- Tunisia extends state of emergency, citing extremist threat
- Colorado warms to pot clubs despite federal uncertainty
- Proposed DNC resolution mocks FBI Director James Comey
- While Barcelona struggles, Real Madrid nears its peak
- Clashes renew in Paris suburb over alleged police violence
- Inmate's lawyers argue last execution went 'horribly wrong'
- Officials: Jailer arrested after fight with sheriff's deputy
- Spanish woman gives birth to healthy twins at age 64
- Hillary Clinton: Designer de La Renta inspired immigrants
- A month into presidency, Trump prepares for a campaign rally
- Clarification: Trump-Iranian Exiles story
- The Latest: Health nominee says no to vouchers for Medicare
- Man City fined, warned after admitting to anti-doping breach
- Tall tale: Maryland Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
- German soccer federation bans 88 Dortmund fans from stadiums
- Trump to hold White House news conference on Thursday
- Tillerson meets Asian allies, condemns NKorea missile test
- El Salvador arrests 10 in graft case involving ex-president
- Model Karlie Kloss sorry for a culturally insensitive spread
- English soccer player charged with pushing a ball boy
- Trump's contempt for trade deals spurs anxiety: What's next?
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US
- White House taps billionaire to head intelligence review
- Maine's Republican governor says 'TV show's over' for Trump
- Boko Haram shoots at military helicopter, wounds airman
- US ambassador says the United States "absolutely" supports a 2-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- China goes Hollywood in 'The Great Wall'
- Trump claims progress, says media is 'out of control' and he will take his message 'straight to the people'
- President Donald Trump says law school dean Acosta will be a "tremendous" secretary of labor.
- Vienna cafe bills patrons to charge cellphones over drinks
- If confirmed as labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta would be first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet
- California man pleads guilty to providing rifles used in deadly San Bernardino terror attack
- Firefighters tell man to stop running into fire to save pets
- The Latest: Water levels at lake behind dam keep dropping
- The Latest: Guilty plea made involving San Bernardino attack
- US prosecutors: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admits gang ties
- Members of Trump's advisory commission on Asians resign
- Oklahoma House passes bill ending electric chair executions
- Wisconsin students demand free tuition for black students
- Austin agrees $3.25M settlement with family of slain teen
- AP NewsAlert
- Result of Muirfield membership vote to be announced in March
- FBI: White felon bought gun for Dylan Roof-style attack
- Clarification: Trump-Iranian Exiles-ABRIDGED story
- NATO to boost naval presence in Black Sea
- Producers can't keep politics from edging into Oscar show
- Death toll from Islamic State suicide attack on Pakistan shrine climbs to 75
- For Gore Verbinski, a fresh start after 'Lone Ranger'
- Appeals court will reconsider ruling on consumer agency
- Morocco authorities find Baroque altarpiece taken from Italy
- NY high court to hear Lindsay Lohan 'Grand Theft Auto' case
- Donald Trump says 'nobody that I know of' on campaign staff contacted Russian officials
- School officer acquitted in recorded slapping of student
- Idaho police: Joey the indoor pet squirrel stops a burglary
- No. 2 seed Cuevas loses in Buenos Aires 2nd round
- The Roots to perform NBA-themed musical at All-Star Game
- Bid for gold behind them, Olympic boxers go for pro riches
- Trump administration says it will revise travel ban order, doesn't want appeals court review
- Injuries reported in Oklahoma oilfield explosion
- Trump administration says it will revise travel ban
- The Latest: Ex-friend's testifies Durst said he killed wife
- Worlds Women's Giant Slalom Results
- Tennessee man convicted of planning to attack NY mosque
- After failed union vote, Boeing hails Trump visit to plant
- US ambassador: 'Taking names' at UN means calling out wrong
- Prosecutors from 15 countries tackle Odebrecht corruption
- Auto workers union preparing 'Buy American' ad campaign
- UN aid missions in eastern Mosul to resume Sunday
- Agents seize horse meat, genitals at airport outside capital
- Lawsuit: Tiffany pushed out employee with cancer mutation
- Democrats want documents preserved on any Russian contacts
- Roman Polanski seeks to have prosecutor's testimony unsealed
- 'Fist Fight' stars on the need for comedy in uncertain times
- Old friend testifies Robert Durst said he killed wife
- Mexico's likely next envoy to US: Ties at 'critical' point
- What we know so far about problems at the tallest US dam
- A broader Israel-Arab deal _ rare opportunity or diversion?
- The Latest: Trump administration: Court misunderstood ban
- AP FACT CHECK: Gates didn't say Trump would be like Reagan
- Fund manager Q&A: A diversified approach to income-investing
- Lawyer: Client subpoenaed in 21st Century Fox inquiry
- The Latest: 1 injured in Oklahoma oil field explosion
- Can internet-beaming balloons outmaneuver shifting winds?
- Klitschko relishing chance to re-start career against Joshua
- Vasser, KV Racing shut down IndyCar team after 14 years
- CNN: Donald Trump attacks hasn't hurt network
- Shakhtar wins again, Spurs lose in Europa League
- Israeli defense minister to Gaza: Let's talk
- House votes to lift Obama limits on Alaska hunting, trapping
- Navy commander charged in wide-ranging bribery case
- GOP bill would allow states to defund Planned Parenthood
- Ex-Obama aide fined $90,000 for Chicago lobbying violation
- South Korean court approves arrest of Samsung heir in connection to massive corruption scandal
- The Latest: Mondale quits body overseeing Vikings stadium
- FA Cup trip into the unknown for Arsenal after Munich misery
- Ukrainian hacker gets prison for leading online theft ring
- Review: 'Fist Fight' an indulgence in pre-teen male fantasy
- Arris bumps primary sponsorship on Suarez car to 22 races
- The Zuckerberg manifesto: How he plans to debug the world
- Hwang hopes to impress Giants, crack major league roster
- Police identify man fatally shot by officers during arrest
- Some excerpts from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's missive
- Capitol Hill Buzz: Cannabis caucus insists it's serious
- Mexican says she was stolen as baby in Spain under Franco
- Indian man admits to improperly touching woman aboard flight
- Venezuelan court upholds sentence against opposition leader
- Nigeria court: Forfeit $110 million linked to oil minister
- Court: Florida docs allowed to ask patients about guns
- Surprise, surprise. AT&T trumpets its own new unlimited plan
- No charges after NYC ex-cop killed by New Jersey police
- New mosquito trap smart enough to keep just the bad bugs
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Transcript: Donald Trump's news conference at White House
- Review: Monsters intrude on a culture clash in 'Great Wall'
- Non-profit seeking to cure blindness up for $100M grant
- Quotes from President Trump's White House news conference
- Deontay Wilder: Boxing needs to crack down on cheaters
- Klinsmann's son likely to start in goal for US U20 team
- Black lawmakers dismayed by Trump's invite to black reporter
- President Trump says he's torn over young immigrants
- Dad says he 'dropped' infant son, didn't intend to kill him
- Noted Spanish history expert faces child porn charge
- Molina Healthcare and Avis skid while Kate Spade leaps
- Eric Lindros finds peace in reconciling with past
- Car toll proposed for San Francisco's famed 'crooked street'
- Natural gas leaks from pipeline in Alaska's Cook Inlet
- Michigan art dealer gets over 3 years in prison for fraud
- Southern California faces powerful storm
- British tourists rescued from Norway sea after boat accident
- Kiwis turn to pedal power on America's Cup catamaran
- Norwegian man gets 15 months for threatening Maine cops
- John Kerry to oversee global affairs initiative at Yale
- Kansas deputy testifies about alleged sexual assault
- Chinese national in Kansas guilty in engineered rice theft
- NASCAR hopes for boost after big swings at spicing it up
- Highlights of House GOP health care overhaul proposal
- EU criticizes Nicaragua on rights, harassment of activist
- Argentina president annuls debt deal with father's company
- Ducks' Vermette suspended 10 games for slashing official
- Chaffetz seeks charge of ex-Clinton aide in email inquiry
- Judge tosses out defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby
- Sam Saunders opens 2-shot lead at Riviera
- Trump, in unprecedented fashion for a president, rips press
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Remember airplane food? It's back on long Delta flights
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Watchdog: US has no way to measure border wall effectiveness
- Manfred offers no predictions on rule changes
- Bieber under investigation for Los Angeles restaurant fracas
- Israeli facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges
- Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media
- Basilashvili upsets No. 1 seed Karlovic in Memphis Open
- 5 ways Taiwan’s govt can improve tour bus safety
- Harward turns Trump down for national security adviser job
- Sidney Crosby joins NHL's 1,000-point club
- The Latest: Christie warns candidates to cool it on promises
- Ex-Mariners Dae-ho Lee returns to S. Korea club Lotte Giants
- Trevor Noah, Jennifer Egan among PEN festival guests
- Ex-Mariners Dae-ho Lee returns to S. Korea club Lotte Giants
- Museum removes artwork produced by immigrants as protest
- Outdoor trade show leaving Utah over public lands stance
- La longue migration des buses à Kinmen
- World's oldest seabird hatches new chick at Midway Atoll
- BC-GLF--Genesis Open Scores
- The Latest: Dreamer's lawyers call arrest 'bogus operation'
- Dozens of Vietnamese mark anniversary border war with China
- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong arrested on bribery charges
- 4 killed as Philippine troops clash with communist rebels
- Taiwanese tourist numbers in Macau rebound to 1 million in 2016
- Crosby hits 1,000 as Penguins edge Jets
- Butler does it for Chicago
- 7 Hong Kong police get 2 years' prison in activist's beating
- Porter Jr. shines, Wizards win fourth straight game
- Florida man charged in plot to bomb retail stores
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about art therapy
- Munich conference brings hope for clarity on US priorities
- China closes live poultry markets amid deadly flu outbreak
- Despite charges, Brazil's Lula eyes another run
- Robot probes show Japan reactor cleanup worse than expected
- Ohio man enters guilty plea in air base security breach
- 7 Hong Kong police get 2 years' prison in activist's beating
- Jets' Revis charged after fight in Pittsburgh last weekend
- Sidney Crosby joins NHL's 1,000-point club
- Pat Rafter steps down from Tennis Australian role
- Newark cardinal joins lobbyists on trip to Washington
- Vatican inequality talks start in California farm heartland
- 5 killed as Philippine troops clash with communist rebels
- Asian shares slip after Wall Street fall and Samsung arrest
- NZ wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 vs. South Africa
- The View from Taichung: Taiwan's magic and Chinese threats
- Pakistan detains dozens after 75 killed at Shiite shrine
- UAE says Emirati soldier killed in Saudi-led war in Yemen
- Michigan sports doctor facing key hearing in assault case
- John Glenn's widow turns 97, says she misses him 'terribly'
- Trump, fond of signing executive orders, awaits more pens
- Salt of the earth: Road salt miners chip away at winter need
- Family, friends describe 'nice girl' embroiled in Kim case
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Rutgers apologizes for rejecting students from job fair
- AP Exclusive: Twin tragedies give survivor a new face
- Critics: Trump should not ignore domestic terrorist threats
- AP Exclusive: Twin tragedies give survivor a new face
- Helicopters simulate evacuation of Taiwan president
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Pakistani officials say at least 39 suspected militants killed in countrywide raids after IS bombing of Sufi shrine
- BC-HKN--NHL Leaders
- Crosby hits 1,000 as Penguins edge Jets
- Book author says Kim Jong Nam was tiny hope for change
- The Latest: Pakistani raids kill 39 suspects after IS attack
- AP Exclusive: Wolves owner says playoffs priority this year
- By the numbers, here's a look at NBA All-Star weekend
- London Fashion Week catwalk shows to begin in new location
- In movie, Justin Gatlin reflects on rise, fall, rise again
- Inmate's rape conviction overturned days after he's killed
- Welcomes guest chef Patrick Shimada to present American classic steak in Grand Hyatt Taipei
- Zuckerberg's goal: Remake a world Facebook helped create
- Report about dumping of nuclear waste in ocean near Taiwan inconclusive
- Thursday's Sports in Brief
- Virginia man faces sentence for trying to help Islamic State
- Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator
- Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Friday hearing
- Trump's reluctant dismissals could alter White House
- Major militant attacks in Pakistan over the past 3 years
- AP review: Court nominee backed minimum for disabled kids
- Sarah Jane Smith takes 1-stroke lead at Australian Open
- Senate hearing ahead, labor nominee has been there before
- Pence aiming to reassure allies at start of Trump presidency
- Quotes from President Trump's White House news conference
- Trump praises his 'fine-tuned machine,' says media dishonest
- Remember Nixon? There's history behind Trump's press attacks
- Sri Lanka wins toss, to bowl 1st in T20 vs Australia
- Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media
- Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 5 policemen in east
- Red Cross assists hundreds of migrants who entered Spain
- VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about art therapy
- Tropical cyclone kills 7 in southern Mozambique
- Longtime ruler of Turkmenistan sworn in for new term
- Immigrant-rich Miami-Dade split over sanctuary city order
- Photo of the Day: Cherry Blossoms in New Taipei City
- Slovak PM Robert Fico survives no confidence vote
- Harward turns Trump down for national security adviser job
- Samsung family succession hits snag with chief's arrest
- 11 dead as Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram suicide bombers
- Czech PM foresees coalition government with Communists
- Turkey's top cleric denounces raids on 4 imams in Germany
- Tony Blair's new mission is to change minds on Brexit
- France, Germany welcome 'useful' meeting with US on Syria
- AP Exclusive: Warning, escape route lack by California dam
- French victim of alleged police rape thanks supporters
- South Africa beats NZ by 78 runs in 1-off T20
- Apple's market cap is 1.35 times greater than Taiwan’s GDP
- Taiwan Cement optimistic about India expansion
- Tanzania stops 40 health centers from offering AIDS services
- In Sweden, 8 held in aggravated child porn case
- New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard
- Transcript: Donald Trump's news conference at White House
- 100 years of Taiwanese beauty trends in about a minute
- Japanese women all smiles ahead of Asian Winter Games hockey
- Marcel Hirscher leads giant slalom after 1st run at worlds
- Wenger to coach next season, even if he leaves Arsenal
- Car bomb in Baghdad claimed by Islamic State kills 59
- UAE says 2 Emirati soldiers killed in Saudi-led war in Yemen
- Pastor irate after American Girl introduces boy doll
- Rumford leads all-Australian leaderboard in European event
- Cambodian analyst arrested on charge of defaming premier
- Philippine leader's critic faces charges, possible arrest
- The Latest: Pope: Migration a challenge, not a danger
- Thai gov't panel approves coal plant in popular tourist area
- AP Interview: Sweden PM: Brexit deal in 2 years 'very tough'
- Taoyuan Int'l Airport MRT raises number of free rides
- Zimbabwe protest pastor doesn't rule out political run
- Kaczynski: a 2nd EU term for Tusk not in Poland's interests
- New Jersey Gov. Christie has harsh words for Phillies, fans
- Police: Georgia toddler abused by father dies in hospital
- WikiLeaks: CIA ordered spying on French 2012 election
- Uganda warns of strain under huge South Sudan refugee influx
- Montenegro women protest cuts in state aid for mothers
- CAS says Nesta Carter has appealed against doping ban
- Roma midfielder Florenzi tears ACL again, out for season
- Spain's Princess Cristina not guilty in tax fraud case
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Tillerson holds first set of talks with Chinese counterpart
- Teen who took selfie after fatally shooting friend convicted
- Last-place Pescara rehires Zdenek Zeman as coach
- France's Le Pen faces new challenges from EU Parliament, UN
- Greek artist Jannis Kounellis dies in Rome at 80
- Tests find marijuana in Emirati man killed by Ohio officer
- Greek border officials seize 1.3 tons of Albanian marijuana
- Australia-Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Man convicted of running over woman, dragging body 3 miles
- Afghan officials say the Islamic State group attacked army posts in an eastern province last night, killing 17 soldiers
- Kremlin denies disappointment with Trump
- How North Korean mountain and myth may have inspired murder
- Protesters heckle French conservative candidate Fillon
- Kraft in talks to buy Europe's Unilever
- Spanish government drafts anti-doping law in-line with WADA
- Turkish cult satirical magazine shut down over Moses cartoon
- Fashion insiders declare 'I Am an Immigrant' in new video
- Germany has 18 cities willing to host games for Euro 2024
- Nathan Chen leads after short program at Four Continents
- Fannie Mae to pay Treasury $5.5 billion after profit doubles
- Budapest activists claim support for referendum on Olympics
- Taipei wholesale poultry market found flu-infected chicken
- 6 die in gas leak at South African naval base, several hurt
- 'Dance Moms' star gets OK to travel before sentencing
- Former Hong Kong leader guilty in unprecedented graft trial
- Montenegrin prosecutor summons opposition leaders over coup
- AP Interview: General says Libya strikes bore critical intel
- 15-year-old Indiana girl charged in mother's stabbing death
- The Latest: Priebus says president nailed press conference
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- NY woman hits half-court shot, then gets marriage proposal
- Merkel: Germany will raise defense spending, but slowly
- Florida man accused in plot to bomb Target stores
- Syria and monitoring group blast Turkey over civilian deaths
- Opel workers press to preserve jobs in any PSA takeover
- BC-US--AP Entertainment Advisory-Oscar Enterprise, US
- Publisher: Dick Bruna, Dutch illustrator who created Miffy the white rabbit, has died at age 89
- Schumer: Feds backtracking on puppy mills online reports
- Aide: Former Republican House leader Bob Michel has died at age 93.
- Artist Dick Bruna, creator of rabbit Miffy, has died at 89
- Michel, GOP leader skilled at deal-making, dies at age 93
- Former Bosnian tax chief charged in mayor corruption case
- Thai police empty-handed so far in search for prominent monk
- Dortmund investigating 61 fans after trouble at Leipzig game
- Mugabe's wife says he could run in election 'as a corpse'
- Ventura toxicology report won't be released to public
- Pope: Migration isn't a danger, it's a challenge for growth
- French language groups protest English-only Olympic slogan
- No 'Jersey Shore' redux; beach town wary of new reality show
- Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in early trading
- UEFA charges Saint-Etienne over fan misconduct at Man United
- Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny Kravitz
- Falling bank stocks nudge S&P 500 a bit further from record
- Rebel leader in eastern Ukraine issues military threat
- AP PHOTOS: Bosnian lake dries out, memories revisited
- Dahlmeier leads Germany to relay gold for record 10th medal
- Finnish lawmakers reject call to revoke same-sex marriage
- Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
- Austrian woman convicted for pro-Hitler sign, Facebook post
- Ex-soldier convicted of fatally shooting Georgia officer
- Kraft still hungry for Unilever after rejected offer
- 'Our mosques are not big enough:' Benin's Muslims squeezed
- NY teen admits to killing 2, wounding 5 at Halloween party
- 14 killed in Algerian army anti-extremist operation
- Greek expressionist painter Dimitris Mytaras dies at 83
- The Latest: Turkey 'confirms' with US need to combat terror
- Ex-wife: Georgia dad didn't mean to kill toddler in hot car
- UK, French prime ministers meet to ease Brexit concerns
- Man City forward Gabriel Jesus could be out for season
- Avalanche kills 7 army troops in Kazakhstan
- The Latest: Woman says Michigan sports doctor molested her
- What is wearable? Exhibit pushes boundaries on clothing, art
- Former New Zealand great Carter apologizes to club and fans
- The Latest: Powerful storm begins to move into California
- BC-US--Holiday Advisory, US
- Hungary: NGOs should reveal amount, aim of foreign funding
- CoverGirl male model apologizes for Ebola comment
- Gareth Bale back in Madrid squad for match against Espanyol
- Thieves at sandwich shop steal cash for bone marrow charity
- Ex-student sues boarding school amid grand jury sex probe
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Wells Fargo seeing fewer new customers after sales scandal
- Kansas lawmakers pass big income tax increase as budget fix
- Iran defeats US at freestyle wrestling world cup
- Mariah Carey confirms new beau, vents frustration over NYE
- McConnell intends to replace 'Obamacare' without Democrats
- New supercomputer aids climate research in top coal state
- Sam Saunders keeps his lead at weather-plagued Riviera
- Fastest computer in the Rockies tapped for range of projects
- Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida visits hurt
- Moonshot pad roaring back into action with SpaceX launch
- Teen shot at school says positive attitude helps him cope
- Amtrak officer faces murder charge in fatal Chicago shooting
- Columbia University accidentally sends acceptance notices
- Top seed Cilic & defending champion Klizan lose in quarters
- German newspaper correspondent in custody in Turkey
- Snapshot: A look at Kraft Heinz and Unilever
- Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt confirmed by Senate to serve as EPA administrator
- Poland's PM Szydlo leaves hospital a week after car crash
- Turkish media say explosion hits town in southeast Turkey; injuries reported
- Report: Explosion hits Turkish town, injuring several people
- FA charges Bournemouth for breaching anti-doping rules
- The Latest: Senate confirms Pruitt as head of EPA
- Bosnia to appeal UN court ruling clearing Serbia of genocide
- Food is harder to find in west Mosul, say fleeing Iraqis
- Hitler's phone is up for auction; bids to start at $100k
- How to watch Oscar-nominated flicks from your couch
- 1 state or 2? Mixed messages from US on Mideast peace plans
- Recalls this week: Stroller components, patio benches
- The Latest: USDA reposts some online animal welfare records
- The Latest: Request by 'Dreamer' for release denied
- Wenger-style dynasties harder as Europe shapes job security
- Sauber driver Wehrlein to miss 1st pre-season F1 test
- Report: Bank of China to pay fine in Italy money-laundering
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Atlanta United aims for playoffs in MLS expansion season
- Pentagon cites evidence of Islamic State "exodus" from Raqqa
- Samson says multiple groups interested in Marlins
- Argentine ex-military chief arrested in torture, kidnap case
- Marlins SS Hechavarria admits lying in Cuban smuggling probe
- French candidate Macron sparks protests over Algeria remarks
- Cities ask federal judge to keep Trump travel ban on hold
- Ecuador election could decide Assange's continued asylum
- Jerry Sandusky's son waives hearing in child sex abuse case
- The Latest: Durst: being in film 'stupid,' put him in jail
- Aetna fattens shareholder payout after Humana deal fails
- UN: 1 million children in eastern Ukraine urgently need aid
- From Parker to Gibson, Hollywood's sliding scale of justice
- LGBT employees ask Education Secretary to keep protections
- Milano Vice? Palm trees near Milan's cathedral spark debate
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- BC-Sunday Spotlight,ADVISORY
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Speakers address racism at Vatican conference on inequality
- The Latest: School vows vigilance to prevent sex abuse
- Defrocked priest appears in court in Maine on 29 sex counts
- Tiger cub has trouble lifting head, treated by chiropractor
- Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano erupts, sends up ash cloud
- Commission: 'Systemic racism' at root of Flint water crisis
- Arizona to death-row inmates: Bring your own execution drugs
- US rig count increases 10 this week to 751; Texas up 16
- Officials close Penn State frat where pledge had fatal fall
- Agency reports earthquake felt across Hawaiian Islands
- BMW recalling 19,000 i3 plug-in hybrids for fire risk
- Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trump envoy pick
- Talk to babies and let them babble back to bridge word gap
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Trump's Boeing speech shows differences with Obama
- Villar to play second for Brewers, eyes big season at plate
- Sequins and slogans: Politics seeped into NY Fashion Week
- Vermont newspaper that sought owner in essay contest is sold
- Eric Garner chokehold case rolls on, but future is cloudy
- Northern New England gets buried in snow, and skiers love it
- Kraft Heinz, TrueCar rise; Campbell Soup, Nu Skin fall
- 2 men plead guilty in deaths of 2 boys swept over waterfall
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Russian star Fedor Emelianenko awaits Bellator bout
- Tensions over Trump deepen fractures among American Jews
- Investment banker gets 3-year prison term over inside tips
- Chicharito leads Bayer Leverkusen to 3-1 win at Augsburg
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- Dodgers' Gonzalez takes hitting break to heal tennis elbow
- The Latest: Miami-Dade upholds mayor in migrant crackdown
- Colombia striker Adrian Ramos nets first goals for Granada
- Juventus beats Palermo 4-1 to go 10 points clear in Serie A
- C-SPAN survey lists top presidents: Lincoln, Washington, FDR
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- BC-US--Index, US
- Bank of America CEO Moynihan gets 25 percent pay raise
- Police recover 600 more boxes of diapers stolen from truck
- Mexico to grant birth certificates at embassies, consulates
- Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,000 years old
- Monaco drops point in title race after drawing 1-1 at Bastia
- US, Russian to meet in women's soccer exhibitions in April
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- 6 dead in shootouts with Mexican marines in border city
- Business Highlights
- 11 top Puerto Rico university officials resign amid crisis
- Citigroup CEO Corbat takes home $15.5 million for 2016
- USADA clears "Cyborg" Justino of potential doping violation
- Rangers' Adian Beltre has calf strain, could miss WBC
- Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for PGA Tour Champions lead
- The Latest: Speakers blast Trump's immigration orders
- McCain slams Trump in Munich speech without using his name
- APNewsBreak: Denver slaying suspect supports Islamic State
- Police: Tourists robbed, US woman raped on Colombian coast
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Trump exchange with black journalist sparks outrage
- Nishikori finds footing on clay; in semifinals in Argentina
- Colbert show to air live after Trump's address to Congress
- Hugh Jackman says he's 'fine' after latest skin cancer bout
- New spotlight, new baby for Oscars-bound Mahershala Ali
- Mexico finds small amount of fake anti-cancer drug
- Westbrook, Durant All-Star reunion off to awkward start
- Report: Islamic State group's 'business model' near collapse
- Kukushkin, Basilashvili advance to Memphis Open semifinal
- Abundant fish draw 1 million penguins to Argentine peninsula
- Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' on US border
- Wozniacki to face Pliskova in rain-delayed Qatar Open final
- First Cubans deported after end to 'wet foot, dry foot'
- Little big man: Isaiah Thomas a full-fledged NBA All-Star
- Pau Gasol elected to 3-year term on NBPA Executive Committee
- La saison de la liane aurore au centre de Taiwan
- Warren Frost, Dr. Will Hayward on 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 91
- 21 stations flash red alert for 'unhealthy' air in western Taiwan
- Oscar Schmidt finally gets a taste of the NBA ... sort of
- Malaysian official says 2nd autopsy to be carried out on half brother of North Korean leader
- Sheriff in metro Phoenix changes jail rule for immigrants
- The Latest: Malaysia readies 2nd autopsy on N. Korean
- 680 Cubans returned home since end of 'wet foot, dry foot'
- 5 types of food to avoid during avian flu outbreak
- Loyalty and lies central in Durst star witness testimony
- Malaysian police announce arrest of 4th suspect, a North Korean, in death of North Korean leader's brother
- Murray, Hield, lead World past US, 150-141
- Boy or girl? It's a sloth, so we don't know yet
- Former turnbuckle biter George 'The Animal' Steele, 79, dies
- PGA-Genesis Open Scores
- Champions Tour-Chubb Scores
- Man critically injured by shark on Great Barrier Reef
- Today in History
- China police arrest mine manager in explosion death cover-up
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Was it brother? Lover? Or crime gang? N. Korea rumors abound
- NHL Capsules
- 3 Sri Lanka soldiers arrested for abducting journalist
- Taipei MRT denies banning ad for Japanese transsexual movie
- N. Korea, Malaysia lock horns over apparent killing
- No sanctuary for immigrants living illegally in Miami-Dade
- Iraqis risk all to spy on Islamic State militants in Mosul
- 10 years in jail and still no trial for murder suspect
- 10 years in jail and still no trial for murder suspect
- Electronic media searches at border crossings raise worry
- Philippine Catholics rally vs. drug killings, death penalty
- 2 dead, torrents of rain slam Southern California
- NASCAR beefs up concussion testing before season begins
- American Salas takes 54-hole lead at Women's Australian Open
- Photo of the Day: Sea of sunflowers in eastern Taiwan
- Taiwan veterans' protest against unfair-pension reform turns violent
- BC-GLF--Women's Australian Open Scores
- NHL Turns 100: Borje Salming hailed as European trail blazer
- Outside of Washington, Trump slips back into campaign mode
- In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of Trump era
- US lawmakers want North Korea added to terrorism blacklist
- Talk to babies and let them babble back to bridge word gap
- 10 steps to prevent contracting bird flu
- Germany's Merkel to US: uphold, strengthen multilateralism
- Taiwan gay documentary wins top award at the 2017 Teddy Award
- Electronic media searches at border crossings raise worry
- 26 people detained after Turkey car bomb attack
- Pakistan shuts key border crossing in wake of shrine attack
- Pence tells European allies US 'strongly supports' NATO and will be 'unwavering' in its commitment to the alliance
- Rumford leads heading into match play at Super 6 in Perth
- The Latest: Pence reassure allies on NATO in era of Trump
- Pence: US will 'hold Russia accountable,' demand it honor deal in eastern Ukraine even as Trump seeks common ground
- The Latest: Pakistani ambassador summoned by Afghanistan
- US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipartisan support
- Gambia's new president set for inauguration
- BC-GLF--World Super 6 Scores
- 2-time champion Shiffrin leads 1st run of ski worlds slalom
- IKEA apologizes for catalog aimed at ultra-Orthodox Jews
- Pilots are the highest paid workers in Taiwan
- UN chief: US blocking Libya envoy was "serious mistake"
- Desert to ice: Qatar takes on curling at Asian Winter Games
- WWII Japanese pilot is a god in Taiwan
- Another South Sudan official resigns, alleging graft, bias
- Russia-Belarus rift grows as Putin loses patience
- Sydney's unbeaten streak ends against city rival in A-League
- Dutch far-right populist Wilders kicks off election campaign
- German FM says Britain shouldn't be treated too harshly
- Serbia FM Dacic sees danger in Bosnia's UN suit revival
- Spain decides to send 200 Taiwanese fraud suspects to China
- Armed Chinese ships pass close by Diaoyutai, known as Senkaku in Japan
- Danish badminton great Kops dies at age 80
- Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. in Dubai to open golf club
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Nilsson, Klaebo win cross-country ski World Cup sprints
- Paris rally planned against police abuse after alleged rape
- Host Japan off to winning start at Asian Winter Games
- Russia seeks pragmatic US ties and "post-West" world order
- SpaceX go for launching rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
- Angelina Jolie in Cambodia for premiere of her new film
- Library grounds in southern India turn into quiet study area
- Trump's plan for spike in defense spending faces big hurdles
- Kenya arrests 2 suspected IS recruits deported from Turkey
- China threatens to block Taiwan's international space after legislators visit India
- Passenger train derails near Brussels, several people hurt
- A month of the 45th president: Tweets and turmoil for Trump
- Germany's Merkel backs free press amid Trump media criticism
- Taiwan president meets supporters and opponents of same-sex marriage
- AP Exclusive: Hundreds of Texans may have voted improperly
- After son's suicide, dad starts 'The Kindness Challenge'
- Anxieties rise at Detroit haven for asylum seekers
- Mihara wins Four Continents with strong free skate
- Albanian opposition Democrats in protest for free election
- Gov. Scott emphasizes Vermont-Quebec cooperation
- Uganda seizes ton of ivory, arrests 2 West African suspects
- Milwaukee to 'Pokemon' monsters: Get a permit to enter parks
- US-backed Syrian fighters inch closer to IS 'capital'
- Uncertain future for Vikings stadium after suite dustup
- New chapter for Vikings stadium awaits after suite dustup
- Substitute Gameiro scores 3 for Atletico in 6 minutes
- A month of Trump, by the numbers
- Lincoln 1st non-league team in FA Cup last 8 since 1914
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Police: Man charged in shooting death of Chicago toddler
- Zoo introduces endangered African painted dog pups to public
- PCB gives Sharjeel and Latif 14 days to reply to charges
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- 140 Somali refugees settled in US after court suspends ban
- The Latest: SpaceX cancels rocket launch from NASA moon pad
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Study: Big data helps struggling college students graduate
- London Fashion Week showcases Versus, Jasper Conran
- Friedrich leads Kripps at halfway stage of bobsled worlds
- Olympic biathlon champion Russia wins relay world title
- Bus flips over in Argentina's Andes, at least 19 killed
- Turkish Airlines flight to Toronto evacuated after note seen
- James Earl Jones, Donald Glover cast in 'Lion King' remake
- Backed by Trump Venezuelans march to demand release of Lopez
- The Latest: Trump tries to regain footing with Florida rally
- Germany: No plans to add US to group solving Ukraine crisis
- Texas judge allows lawsuit against Selena widower to proceed
- Congo investigates video showing soldiers shooting militia
- Thousands in Barcelona urge Spain to take in more refugees
- NY's Met Museum offers exercise amid world-class art
- Bayern pulls off injury-time draw in Berlin in Bundesliga
- Executive order that incarcerated Japanese Americans is 75
- Spain rescues 112 migrants off Libyan coast, 36 more at sea
- Canadian resort for vacationers with disabilities saved
- Russia now recognizes Ukrainian rebel documents, passports
- Tsonga beats Berdych to reach World Tennis Tournament final
- U.S. prison official says blind Egyptian cleric imprisoned for conspiring to blow up New York City landmarks has died
- Pliskova beats Wozniacki for first time in Doha WTA final
- World Alpine Championships Women's Slalom Results
- NATO: Debunking of rape claim shows need for critical press
- States in US West mark 75th anniversary of internment order
- Blind cleric serving life sentence dies in federal prison
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- IOC's Bach welcomes talk on 2024 and 2028 Olympic hosts pick
- Blind cleric jailed for life in US dies
- Baggio marks 50th birthday by visiting quake victims
- Once soaring, Korbut staying grounded in the Arizona desert
- Turkish premier promotes presidential system at German event
- Marseille beats Rennes to stay in hunt for French 4th place
- Kelly: Trump is working on "streamlined" travel ban
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Honduras: Indigenous community leader slain by gunmen
- Federal judge rules Puerto Rico bondholder suit can proceed
- Norma McCorvey, known as 'Jane Roe' in US Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died
- McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dead at 69
- Jays' Josh Donaldson misses workout with calf injury
- Serbia's pro-Russia leader is urged to drop presidency bid
- Vegas sets the standard at weather-plagued Riviera
- Correa must wait to get going after wisdom teeth removal
- Atalanta beats Crotone 1-0 to move 4th in Serie A
- Some involved in Omar Abdel-Rahman's case had own notoriety
- Cardinal aims to wrap up Guam abuse probe before summer
- 'It's life-changing': Non-league Lincoln into FA Cup last 8
- Turkish Cypriot leader: Fix trust first, peace talks later
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- Farah wins final indoor race of career in European record
- Giudicelli named as president of French Tennis Federation
- Legacy of Roe v. Wade endures after death of woman who sued
- Ranieri criticizes Leicester for lacking 'desire and heart'
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Wanderers end Sydney FC's unbeaten run in A-League
- The Latest: Police: Chicago priest helped in investigation
- Hungarian film 'On Body and Soul' wins Golden Bear in Berlin
- Lisa Marie Presley says she's broke after ex asks for money
- NBA going back to Africa this summer for showcase event
- Chrysler recalls some cars for loose bolts
- Study finds underage, fearful women in Vegas sex trafficking
- Devils acquire D Viktor Loov from Leafs for F Sergey Kalinin
- NC child porn investigation leads to South Africa arrests
- Sanctuary holds 7 cows saved from slaughter to promote peace
- James Brown's 'Funky Drummer' Clyde Stubblefield dies at 73
- Panathinaikos thrashes Asteras 5-0 in Greek league
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Montana officials alarmed as they fight surge in meth use
- Top seed Nishikori to meet Dolgopolov in Buenos Aires final
- Jets spoil Julien's Canadiens return with 3-1 victory
- Venezuela, Ilitch, Tigers' future all on Cabrera's mind
- Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-head on 'Maher'
- Joggers in bras, panties, briefs raise money for sick kids
- I'm back: Former UFC champ Georges St Pierre ends retirement
- Jimenez leads Couples, Sutherland in Chubb Classic
- Jets spoil Julien's Canadiens return in NHL
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Mexico: Sinaloa state raid nets prominent drug suspect
- Basilashvili reaches Memphis final winning in straight sets
- AP source: Senators want materials saved for Russia probe
- DC Council chair: Council to revisit paid family leave bill
- Father, son killed in head-on collision with each other
- Rain delays start of exhibition Clash at Daytona
- Rain delays 1st ODI between NZ and South Africa
- Emelianenko debut at Bellator 172 canceled
- Trump motorcade hit by 2x4, 5 students face charges
- Finding poison in N. Korean airport attack is hardest part
- NBA All-Star 3-Point Shootout Winners
- Les cerfs Sika à Matsu, un site touristique oublié
- Talbot leads Oilers past Blackhawks 3-1
- Ivan Koloff, wrestling's "Russian Bear," dies at 74
- Arpaio successor pulls back on immigration holds in jails
- South Africa wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI vs. New Zealand
- McCain says a free press is essential to a healthy democracy
- IMF says it has agreed terms for $5 bn loan to Mongolia
- Jets spoil Julien's Canadiens return in NHL
- A convenient getaway from craziness of Taipei City—Tianmu Ancient Trail
- Eli Tomac wins AMA Supercross race in Minneapolis
- Today in History
- Colombia's FARC rebels complete move to demobilization areas
- Voters in Ecuador set to choose between change, continuity
- Broner outpoints Granados in 10-round welterweight bout
- IMF agrees terms for $5 billion loan to debt-ridden Mongolia
- Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico
- Japan's Yanetani takes 1st gold medal at Asian Winter Games
- LeBron James talking a good game, still playing a great 1
- Iraqi prime minister announces launch of the operation to retake the western half of Mosul from the Islamic State group
- Ex-Australia rugby forward Dan Vickerman dies at age 37
- Kyrie Irving: Reaction to world is flat comment 'hilarious'
- NBA going back to Africa this summer for showcase event
- Iraqi forces launch push to retake western Mosul from IS
- Anthony: Wanted to get away, but All-Star a break from drama
- Man dies after breaching security at Honolulu airport
- Zucker has 2 goals, assist as Wild beat Predators 5-2
- Sens rally after blowing lead, beat Leafs to gain on Habs
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Pakistani police kill 5 militants in counter-terrorism raid
- BC-HKN--NHL Leaders
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Jets spoil Julien's Canadiens return in NHL
- Takes a village: 'Greek Freak' got many assists growing up
- Panthers in playoff position after 3-2 win over Kings
- New Zealand 207-7 in 1st ODI vs. South Africa
- Chen holds on to lead to win 4 Continents figure skating
- Malaysia police say they're searching for 4 more North Korean suspects in death of N. Korean leader's half brother
- Malaysian police say 4 N. Korean suspects left the country same day N. Korean leader's brother died
- New Zealand 207-7 in 1st ODI vs. South Africa
- Malaysia searching for 4 N. Korean suspects who left country
- Norma McCorvey, at center of landmark abortion ruling, dies
- "Blind Sheik" guilty of 1990s terror plots dies in US prison
- Some involved in Omar Abdel-Rahman's case had own notoriety
- Revived by rally, Trump turns back to governing
- Ha Na Jang wins women's Australian Open by 3 shots
- Winter Asian Games kick off with opening ceremony in Sapporo
- Winter Asian Games kick off with opening ceremony in Sapporo
- Mercury forecast to dip to 12 degrees in coastal areas of northern Taiwan on Thursday
- Sri Lanka wins the toss, fields vs Australia in 2nd Twenty20
- Iran dismisses new US pressure, calls for 'mutual respect'
- Sudan's president accompanies UAE's rulers to defense show
- US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp
- Iraqi forces launch push to take western Mosul from IS
- Rumford wins World Super 6 title, regains European Tour card
- Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election interference
- 10 dead after boat capsizes off Sri Lanka's southwest coast
- Spiral slide in China is fast but business is slow
- Europeans wonder if Trump will act on Pence's reassurances
- 1st ODI: South Africa beats NZ by 4 wickets
- Israeli leader lauds 'new day' in relations with Trump's US
- Hirscher leads an Austrian 1-2-3 in 1st slalom run at worlds
- Islamic extremists denounce Somalia's new president
- Roaming telescope brings Kenyan kids views of night sky
- South Africa wins 1st ODI in final-over thriller vs NZ
- Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum' comments
- Bjoergen wins women's 10k at cross-country ski World Cup
- Could 'Nexit' follow Brexit after Dutch elections?
- Dahlmeier edges Dunklee to win record 5th biathlon gold
- Blast in Somalia kills 15 in Mogadishu marketplace
- Police hunting for monk increase pressure on Thai temple
- Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
- As Mugabe turns 93, an anxious Zimbabwe wonders who's next
- US slams Russia's move to recognize Ukraine rebel documents
- Scoreboard in the 2nd Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka at Geelong
- 1 killed, 3 injured in Saudi Aramco oil pipeline leak
- SpaceX trying again to launch rocket from historic moon pad
- Italy's Renzi resigns as party chief, seeks renewed mandate
- New Zealand vs. South Africa 1st ODI Scoreboard
- UN Syria envoy seeks momentum in upcoming Geneva talks
- Trump embraces legacy of Andrew Jackson
- Fashion takes London by storm with Preen, Topshop, Mulberry
- London mayor: 'Cruel' Trump should be denied state visit
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- As Trump makes foreign moves, Tillerson avoids the spotlight
- Iraq says proven oil reserves rise to 153 billion barrels
- The fiduciary rule and you
- Insider Q&A: Hydro Flask CEO Scott Allan
- Friedrich claims 4th straight world title in 2-man bobsled
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- UAE seals deal with China's CNPC for onshore oil project
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- 2 dams illustrate challenge of maintaining older designs
- Olympic 800-meter gold medalist Olizarenko dies at 63
- Tribes hope Trump's 'America first' helps first Americans
- Hamas court in Gaza sentences 3 to death for alleged spying
- Gambia's new president commits to end human rights abuses
- Pope laments plight of child soldiers in Congo fighting
- Marcel Hirscher regains slalom title at world championships
- 'Gabigol' starts to pay off transfer in Inter win
- French voters protest corruption amid troubled campaign
- Toughening penalties if pets are harmed during crimes
- Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
- Thousands protest in Georgia to back opposition TV station
- Kerber focuses on form, not top spot, in Dubai
- Hunters charged in Texas shooting had blamed immigrants
- Bayern coach in spotlight for gesture to Hertha fans
- French foreign minister warns Russia on election meddling
- Kane hat trick sends Tottenham into FA Cup quarterfinals
- Wrong music? Russian biathletes sing correct anthem alone
- Bielsa returning to French league to take charge of Lille
- Aide says senators want materials saved for Russia probe
- The Latest: Pentagon chief says he's OK with the media
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--French Results
- ICE arrests man who escaped Illinois prison in 2003
- Leipzig beats 'Gladbach 2-1, cuts Bayern's Bundesliga lead
- Americans on Presidents Day: Admiration, fear mark holiday
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Spate of protests breaks out in Belarus
- Police: Man in photos now 'main suspect' in 2 girls' deaths
- Tsonga beats Goffin to win World Tennis Tournament final
- Bomb explodes near Colombia bull ring, injuries reported
- Mattis to decide soon on troop levels in Afghanistan
- New arrival Orellana leads Valencia to win over Bilbao
- World Club Challenge Rugby League Winners
- Avalanche kills 7 in Pakistan's north
- Iraqi forces launch offensive to drive IS from western Mosul
- France's Le Pen arrives in Lebanon
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Wigan becomes first 4-time rugby league world club champion
- Former Syracuse player sentenced to 10 years in stabbing
- Kraft Heinz withdraws $143B bid to buy Unilever
- 'Lego Batman' stays No. 1, conquers 'The Great Wall'
- A top Jewish leader urges Trump act against anti-Semitism
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Advance Auto Parts Clash Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Late goals rescue sloppy Lyon in a 4-2 win against Dijon
- Iran, NKorea officials: Let's strengthen relationship
- Scientists hold rally in Boston protest threats to science
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- FA Cup QF: Lincoln to play Arsenal or 5th-tier rivals Sutton
- Orioles' Machado practices at shortstop for world classic
- Nishikori upset by Dolgopolov in final in Buenos Aires
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- Krystyna Pliskova upsets Vinci to reach 2nd round in Dubai
- Pope to parish: Pontiff pick not always smartest cardinal
- 5 arrested in Kiev clash between nationalists, police
- AEK Athens beats Greek league leader Olympiakos 1-0
- Kasich says phasing out Obamacare "makes no sense"
- Johnson pulls away to 5-shot lead at Genesis Open
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Mexico: 5 dead bodies dumped along highway in Veracruz state
- Greek governing party's Athens HQ hit with Molotov cocktails
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Draft DHS guidelines seek to aggressively detain immigrants
- BC-GLF--Genesis Open Scores
- Elliott nips Earnhardt to win 2nd straight Daytona 500 pole
- Misspelled note on dented pickup apologizes for anger issue
- Penn State students raise $10 million-plus in dance marathon
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Harrison beats Basilashvili 6-1, 6-4 to win Memphis Open
- Telephone owned by Adolf Hitler sells for $243,000
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Mitroglou's late goal keeps Benfica top in Portugal
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Fred Couples wins Chubb Classic for 12th senior title
- Dodgers' Ryu ready for comeback after 2 injury-plagued years
- Colorado town getting marijuana shop with drive-up window
- Australia to play Argentina in Canberra in Rugby Champs.
- Former boxer Michael Watson shaken by suspected car-jacking
- Elderly woman charged with murder after DC slaying
- BC-GLF--Champions Tour Scores
- Times Square rally protests Trump immigration policies
- Number 1 Golf Rankings
- AP source: Trump's revised travel ban targets same countries
- On frozen fields, North Korean farmers prep for battle ahead
- High profile gymnasts come forward, claim abuse by doctor
- Great expectations: Indians eye Series title after '16 run
- Andrew Putnam wins Web.com Tour event in Panama
- Spotlight shifts to teams with less Champs League pedigree
- C’est le berger allemand ou le loup gris à Taipei Zoo?
- China suspends coal imports from North Korea
- Female coach ready to take on Scolari
- Asian shares mixed as investors await Fed, company earnings
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Taiwan protests Spain's deporting of 200 Taiwanese to China
- New Zealand judge upholds Kim Dotcom extradition ruling
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- NBA All-Star Game Results
- Tatar, Vanek lead Detroit over Pittsburgh
- Ekholm scores in 3rd, Predators beat Blue Jackets 4-3
- Brown, Matthews power Maple Leafs past Hurricanes 4-0
- Rallies in Taichung, Kaohsiung call for cleaner air
- Malaysia recalls ambassador to North Korea amid tensions over its investigation of killing of Kim Jong Un's half brother
- Ex-cop says Duterte paid him, others to kill crime suspects
- Monaco teen star Mbappe doing better than Henry at same age
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Today in History
- Prosecutors say malnutrition killing inmates in Haiti jails
- Record All-Star: Davis scores 52, West tops East 192-182
- Lantern festival displays to continue in Beigang and Taoyuan
- U.S. reportedly planning fresh freedom of navigation mission
- Americans on Presidents Day: Admiration, fear mark holiday
- TV footage appears to show deliberate attack on North Korean
- JCIC honors institutions excelling in credit information management
- Taiwan's food safety gatekeeper - NAIF
- AP Source: Pelicans acquiring Cousins in multi-player deal
- Traffic study ranks Los Angeles as world's most clogged city
- Inrix's top 10 most traffic-clogged cities in the world
- Russ and KD provided an All-Star highlight
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Timeline of events surrounding Kim Dotcom extradition fight
- JCIC ranks as best performer 3 years in a row in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2017
- Tatar, Vanek lead Detroit over Pittsburgh
- Female coach ready to take on Scolari
- Indonesia to declare battle on its oceans of plastic
- Cambodia lawmakers approve law threatening opposition party
- Pakistani women in memorable rugby sevens debut
- Ruling party candidate leads in Ecuador's presidential vote
- Indonesia to declare war on its oceans of plastic
- Philippine officials say 14 mostly college students have died after bus slams into concrete post
- Dustin Johnson wins at Riviera, goes to No. 1 in the world
- Official: Gunmen kill at least 10 from Afghan family
- At least 14 killed in Philippine bus crash
- Pakistan: Airstrikes target militants on Afghan border
- US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrives in Baghdad for discussions on defeating Islamic State group
- Bird flu spreads to Hsinchu County
- Yiannopoulos responds to video posted by conservative site
- US Defense Secretary Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil
- North Korean envoy says Malaysian investigation into airport death is politically motivated, calls for joint probe
- Pakistani women in memorable rugby sevens debut
- Lots of points, lots of dunks, not a lot of All-Star defense
- How often have athletes snubbed the White House?
- Erdogan alleged assassination attempt trial opens in Turkey
- Pakistani women in memorable rugby sevens debut
- Famine is declared in part of South Sudan, thousands of deaths feared as a result of civil war
- Afridi retires from international cricket
- Iran launches 'advanced' rockets during military exercises
- Famine declared in part of South Sudan's Unity state
- Extra bus drivers for long-haul day tours to be required before 228 Holiday
- 14 students killed in bus accident in Philippines
- South Korea wins 2 golds in short track speed skating
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei Awarded “Best Hotel In Taiwan” In Destinasian 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards
- Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-driving cars
- House GOP hails health plan that Democrats call inadequate
- Trump election has parallels to Andrew Jackson's presidency
- 10 sites in US named 'proving grounds' for driverless cars
- Study: Struggling college students get a hand to graduate
- Tillerson takes low-key approach as America's top diplomat
- Trump's proposed big military budget no sure thing
- Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
- Trump seeks national security adviser, health care strategy
- APNewsBreak: Utah's anesthesia abortion law unenforced
- AP source: Revised travel ban targets same countries
- Draft DHS guidelines sharpen focus on those here illegally
- Merkel visits Algeria for talks on terrorism, migration
- Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlantic relations
- Hundreds of migrants cross fence into Spain again
- Asia’s first diving pool hotel opens in Taichung, Taiwan
- Israeli army: Sinai militant fire hits Israel, no one hurt
- The Latest: Malaysia PM defends probe into N. Korean's death
- US VP Pence talks of deepening ties to European Union
- Taiwan’s export orders rise for six straight months
- Photo of the Day: Mysterious shore in New Taipei City
- Singaporean PM, hosting Netanyahu, endorses 'two-state' plan
- Strike closes Acropolis, ancient sites in Greece
- Unilever shares slide after Kraft Heinz withdraws $143B bid
- Iraqi troops push into IS-held southern outskirts of Mosul
- Philippines: Vietnamese ship attacked; 1 dead, 6 abducted
- Game consoles end 28-month export decline to Japan
- Taiwan tech exports drop the most in January
- Egypt high court upholds death sentence of 10 in soccer riot
- Hong Kong Disneyland posts 2016 loss on tourism softness
- Wolff, Lauda renew deals at F1 champion Mercedes
- North African diplomats seek solutions for chaotic Libya
- AmCham Taipei cites new labor laws as fresh concern for foreign investors
- Kremlin defends its recognition of Ukraine rebel passports
- Quick fix: Zeman turns last-place Pescara around in 3 days
- F1 Williams team retains Di Resta as reserve driver for 2017
- Amid protests, UK lawmakers to debate Trump visit invitation
- Expert: Brexit could endanger security for other EU nations
- Israeli opposition: Netanyahu 'blinked' on peace initiative
- Business groups call on Legislature to change new labor law amendment
- Montenegro accuses Russians over alleged coup plot
- Boston, patrolmen's union agree to 4-year, $68 million deal
- Uber to investigate sexual harassment claim by engineer
- French far-right chief talks about terror on Beirut trip
- Islamic State vows more attacks on Egypt's Christians
- Spotlight shifts to teams with less Champs League pedigree
- Eurozone tries to avoid another Greek crisis
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Russian runner Savinova could lose European award for doping
- World stocks mostly rise as US remains shut for holiday
- Swedish think tank: Arms trade is flourishing
- Pakistan Super League final stays in Lahore, says Sethi
- Trump wigs in big demand for Austrian carnival-goers
- US equity firm closes in on purchase of Portuguese bank
- Approval rating for Tsai rebounds in latest poll
- German economy minister to raise Opel fate during Paris trip
- Bellis beats Putintseva in Dubai in 1st match of season
- Iran bans use of private drones over its capital
- Roger Federer says Laver Cup will be a tough competition
- Norwegian relief group says staffers detained in Yemen
- Maokong Gondola to offer county/city week ride at NT$50
- AP Exclusive: Drugs vanish at some VA hospitals
- Romania, South Korea concerned about N Korea missile test
- Russia says 4 of its soldiers die in Syria roadside bombing
- South Africa honors more than 600 dead in WWI ship sinking
- Leverkusen proud and protective of 17-year-old jewel Havertz
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Death, diplomatic spat could cost North Korea a rare friend
- Iran blames sandstorm on Iraq after protests over power cuts
- UK's May warns Lords not to delay people's will on Brexit
- Rohingya activist says 1,000 refugees returned to Myanmar
- Erdem's full-length dresses mesmerize at London Fashion Week
- 3 convicted in 100 million-euro Paris modern art heist
- Romanian creativity is hallmark of huge anti-graft protests
- Germany: detained reporter's fate of "greatest importance"
- Students protest amid school closures in Guinea
- Neymar loses appeal, will stand trial for Barcelona transfer
- Flying coach: Many universities are using private planes
- Sleek superyacht seized in Gibraltar over $16.2M debt claim
- Uganda launches gold refinery, amid fears of dirty minerals
- Refugee populations drawing doctors to rural Kansas
- Merkel appeals court order to reveal chats with journalists
- New York attorney general bids to become Trump's No. 1 enemy
- Five, head of Nobel Peace Prize awards committee dead at 65
- After Trump remarks, Saudi repeats Palestinian state support
- Trump tweets further criticism of Sweden
- Germany returns Menzel drawing sold under Nazi persecution
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to family of molested boy
- Deadline looms for Dakota Access pipeline protest camp
- Eastern Libya ban women from traveling without male guardian
- CEFC China Energy wins 4 percent stake in UAE oil project
- Scallops scuffle pitting small boats against big
- 'Moonlight' and 'The Americans' receive Writers Guild Awards
- Eric Church cancels 25K tickets bought by scalpers
- West Coast Swing whets appetite for Augusta
- Czech PM fires industry minister who said roaming is luxury
- Israeli soldier to be sentenced Tuesday for manslaughter
- Supreme Court weighs case of Mexican boy slain across border
- Duck boats face increasing calls for improvements, bans
- Former student in prep school sex assault wants new trial
- British Open to return to Royal St. George's in 2020
- Rejuvenated and reinvented, Toure integral to Man City again
- Fifty-five years after first orbit, Glenn still inspires
- Brazilian player in tears after racist chants in Serbia
- Special delivery: US-born panda cub Bao Bao bound for China
- Nepal sets much-delayed village and municipal polls for May
- Water regulators for Philly, NYC mum on gas drilling talks
- Iran summons Turkish ambassador over Ankara's comments
- Israel arrests alleged Islamic State supporter
- 1 dead after small plane crashes into house in Guadeloupe
- Missing Texas dad of 3 is found in Ohio, met someone online
- 6N: France No. 8 Chouly out of Ireland match with injury
- Germany: 5 South Koreans convicted in fatal exorcism case
- US Bishops join Mexico colleagues, denounce 'Santa Muerte'
- Leaders of France, Spain, Germany and Italy to meet in March
- Portugal repays half of IMF loan, calls it sign of health
- Departing Clattenburg still on list of EPL referees
- German nationalist Petry met with Putin allies
- Liz Weston: How to put more in working-class pockets
- France to host Britain on indoor clay in Davis Cup quarters
- Poland tells EU: We value democracy, respect our sovereignty
- Rhode Island marks anniversary of club fire that killed 100
- Russian officials say their ambassador to United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, has died in New York City at 64
- Police expand search for suspect in 2 Indiana girls' deaths
- Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Driver stopped for speeding, then charged in murder attempt
- UN: Congo must stop rights violations by its armed forces
- Chicago woman faces murder charge in baby's starvation death
- Trump tries to move past controversies, toward legislating
- Vatican, Rome's Jews putting on first-ever joint museum show
- Welcome to NBA trade season, already underway in earnest
- Jolie hopes family will come out 'stronger' after breakup
- American flag has 51 stars for Pence visit to European Union
- GOP health plan: Lower costs, better care, or road to ruin?
- Broadcast right dispute cancels football match in Brazil
- Flood fears renewed as California is pounded by storm
- Newly raised section of Bayonne Bridge open to traffic
- AP, other media ask judge to order release of iPhone records
- Barca under pressure from fans after mediocre performances
- Nathan Chen is rare American to master quadruple jumps
- Kremlin: Trump associates' peace plan for Ukraine 'absurd'
- New John F. Kennedy stamp marks centennial of his birth
- Ex-first lady declares innocence in El Salvador
- Steve Hewlett, BBC journalist who related cancer fight, dies
- The Latest: Haley: Russian UN envoy was 'gracious colleague'
- More than 100 injured in train collision in South Africa
- California police officer killed during traffic accident
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- How long should injured pro athletes get workers comp?
- Trump taps military strategist as national security adviser
- Earthquake shakes Panama with magnitude of 4.7
- Cincinnati Zoo's premature baby hippo gets lifesaving IV
- It's Carnival in Rio and Nishikori might take a look
- Hot sauce and hope for Conan O'Brien in Mexico
- CORRECTS: Authorities say California police officer killed while responding to traffic accident
- Single mom dresses the part at 'Dads and Donuts' event
- The Latest: Officer killed responding to traffic accident
- Simon beats Khachanov to reach 2nd round at Open 13
- Rio police shoot tear gas at anti-austerity protesters
- Congressman intends to sue over removal of painting
- Thousands of demonstrators across US say 'Not My President'
- Saunders aims to provide leadership in Phillies clubhouse
- Giants' Cueto still in Dominican Republic with ailing father
- Colombia's president visits rebels as they prepare to disarm
- Gulf not obvious as Arsenal beats 5th-tier Sutton in FA Cup
- Big punching Wilder believes he can save heavyweights
- David Cassidy fighting memory loss, wants to 'enjoy life'
- Brazil fires coach of Rio Olympic football gold medalists
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Malaga tops Las Palmas 2-1, ends 11-game winless La Liga run
- Defending champ Querrey wins opening match at Delray Beach
- Publisher cancels Milo Yiannopoulos book 'Dangerous'
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Longtime official who faced conspiracy count dies at age 62
- Plane carrying 5 people hits Australian shopping mall
- No. 3 Pablo Cuevas beaten in first round of Rio Open
- Venezuelan art promoter, journalist Sofia Imber dies at 92
- La tortue de mer Hola de retour dans la mer
- Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
- Super Rugby faces challenges ahead of changes in 2017
- Former Derby, Preakness winner Charismatic dies
- Going deep: Dodgers add Gutierrez to already loaded roster
- Man involved in Mexico crash pulls gun on ambulance crew
- Jazz fusion guitarist Larry Coryell dies in NYC at age 73
- Taiwanese frothing over Starbucks price hikes
- Olympic organizers say winter sports set for boom is Asia
- Haylett-Perry re-signs with Australian rugby
- Malaysian diplomat says Kim death investigation impartial
- Kings cut ties with Cousins, giving Pelicans dominant duo
- Angels' Espinosa eager for Orange County homecoming in trade
- Powerful presence: Encarnacion gives Indians booming bat
- Noted movie critic Richard Schickel dies at 84
- Floods inundate thousands of homes in Indonesian capital
- Nutting: Pirates had 'step back' in '16, but talent is there
- Prefecture in China's Xinjiang to track cars by satellite
- Today in History
- Tensions mount as Ecuador's presidential race up in the air
- Rio Carnival revelers hunt for bargains amid economic crisis
- Hearing to begin for prep school grad in sex case
- HSBC says 2016 profit slumps to $2.5B
- Colleagues mourn sudden death of Russian ambassador to UN
- Asian stocks higher after Wall Street long weekend
- Late Trocheck goal lifts Panthers over Blues
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-HKN--NHL Leaders
- Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execution process
- School district teams with Sandy Hook mom to teach empathy
- Trocheck's late goal lifts Panthers past Blues, 2-1
- Circus lionized for cutting animal acts will bring them back
- Late Trocheck goal lifts Panthers over Blues
- In Kuwait, 'too many foreigners' becomes a frequent refrain
- 4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
- Connecticut home invasion killer seeks new trial
- Crack in Airport MRT rail will not affect traffic
- Coyotes score 3 in 1st period, hold on to beat Ducks
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Olympic organizers say winter sports set for boom in Asia
- Lealiifano to coach as cancer comeback continuess
- Attack, explosion near court in Pakistan; casualties feared
- NASA aims to measure vital snow data from satellites
- Malaysian officials say cause of death still not determined for half brother of North Korean ruler
- Malaysian officials: Autopsy shows no evidence of heart attack, puncture wounds on dead brother of N. Korean ruler
- Chinese minister appeals to Washington to avoid 'trade war'
- Malaysian: No cause of death yet for exiled North Korean
- Iraqi military says troops consolidate gains south of Mosul
- Dozens of headstones toppled at Missouri Jewish cemetery
- Trump Month Two: Talks on health care and on tax overhaul
- Cases involving alleged drug theft at VA health facilities
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe turns 93, says he will stand in 2018 polls
- Floods inundate thousands of homes in Indonesian capital
- Trump's new national security adviser a soldier-scholar
- Taiwan restricts long-distance one-day bus trips
- Supreme Court hears case of Mexican teen slain across border
- UNICEF, French president urge protection for children of war
- Ankiel says he drank vodka before starts to tame anxiety
- Groups, individuals helping white extremists shed hate
- In Trump's future looms a familiar shutdown threat
- Money-losing Toshiba selling medical leasing unit to Canon
- France's Le Pen refuses headscarf to meet Lebanon's mufti
- China claims 2 gold in short track speed skating in Sapporo
- Creeks, rivers top banks after latest California storm
- Man who discussed Dylann Roof attack set to be in court
- Family believes Vietnamese suspect in Kim's death was duped
- Iran's leader calls Israel a 'fake' nation, 'dirty chapter'
- Libyan Red Crescent says 74 bodies of migrants have washed ashore in the western city of Zawiya on the Mediterranean
- France slaughtering all ducks in key region due to bird flu
- Eurozone growth seen running at near 6-year high
- Red Crescent: 74 bodies of migrants wash ashore in Libya
- Photo of the Day: Anti-air pollution protests in central and southern Taiwan
- Overnight riots in predominantly immigrant Stockholm suburb
- Burundi ex-deputy leader returns home, criticizes opposition
- Azerbaijan's leader names his wife first vice president
- Taiwan meat and poultry producers to be featured at Foodex Japan
- Italy's Democrats scramble to keep party together
- Taiwan is Americans’ 7th most popular country: Gallup
- Military court set to hand down sentence for Israeli soldier
- DC panda fans bam-boo-hoo as US-born cub leaves for China
- Conservative group cancels speech by Yiannopoulos
- Brexit official: Latvians in Britain will keep their rights
- Sevilla's upgraded defense key to Champions League success
- 40 groups call for prioritizing human rights in Syria talks
- Israeli media: Military court sentences Israeli soldier to 18 months for fatal shooting of wounded Palestinian attacker
- Prosecutors seek 8-year terms for tourists in Bali death
- Solar power lights up lives in Nigeria
- The Latest: Pope demands protection for migrants
- Scientists discover magma chamber under Taipei
- UN cites flaws in Libya trial of Gadhafi's son, others
- Court rejects UK couple's bid for civil partnership
- Montenegro's ex-FM accuses Russia of "destructive" politics
- The Latest: Kremlin holds off commenting on McMaster
- Lawyer says former CIA agent arrested in Portugal is to be extradited to Italy within days to serve prison sentence
- Portugal to extradite ex-CIA agent to Italy within days
- EU tries to keep multinationals from using tax loopholes
- Books on conservatism and rural whites up for Lukas Prize
- Spain detains gas truck driver for speeding against traffic
- Former Chelsea player Smertin lands Russian racism role
- Reverse keeper eats meat pie on sidelines in betting stunt
- Taiwan to start limited water rationing March 1
- Almost 1.4 million children face 'imminent death:' UN agency
- 'We are the best': Buffon and Casillas to resume rivalry
- Bayern defends Ancelotti for middle-finger gesture to fans
- Philippines: framework of South China Sea pact possible soon
- Guinea reaches accord with teachers as schools to reopen
- Makarova beats Cibulkova, advances to 3rd round in Dubai
- Lindsay Lohan says she was profiled while wearing headscarf
- Kremlin stays mum on new US national security adviser
- Cobain's daughter thanks late dad on date of 50th birthday
- Red cards could prevent Balotelli from rejoining Italy squad
- Eiffel Tower view: Paris tourism rises after yearlong slump
- Wal-Mart earnings fall, but online sales surge
- India wins on last ball of Women's WCup qualifying final
- Russia to rely increasingly on non-nuclear deterrent
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Bahrain lawmakers approve military trials for civilians
- Rome mayor supports taxi drivers striking against Uber
- Thousands of demonstrators across US say 'Not My President'
- Steelers' Joey Porter to plead guilty to fracas citations
- Historian with expert predictions ponders Trump impeachment
- Hulk shoots Shanghai to win in Seoul in Asian Champs League
- Taipei mayor calls on Taiwanese athletes to retain Universiade gold medals in host country
- Thai leader says impact of coal plant to be studied again
- UN health agency 'vigilant' about China bird flu outbreak
- Merkel, Algerian PM discuss migration, security by phone
- Ukraine's leader urges more sanctions against Russia
- Meatballs are a hearty dish for a late-winter dinner
- National Park Service reports graffiti at 3 monuments
- Greece calls on Germany to ease budget surplus demands
- Macy's tops 4Q profit forecasts
- Yahoo salvages Verizon deal with $350 million discount
- Massachusetts police end visits to schools to greet kids
- Ritchie Bros. tops Street 4Q forecasts
- Tronox posts 4Q profit
- Austrian court approves U.S. extradition request for Ukrainian oligarch Dymitro Firtash
- Dubai: Panel clears DP World of Djibouti allegations
- Austria approves US extradition for Ukrainian oligarch
- German city bans older diesel cars to combat air pollution
- Sticker shock for olive oil buyers after bad Italian harvest
- Sohu.com reports 4Q loss
- Police: Pair killed landlord, lived with her body 2 weeks
- 3 held in French anti-terrorism raids; bomb squad on site
- Romanian lawmakers scrap decree that eased graft penalties
- 'Today' show anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl
- Ata Inc. posts 3Q profit
- Changyou.Com posts 4Q profit
- Hulk shoots Shanghai to win in Seoul in Asian Champs League
- AP Photos: Young migrants survive on their own in Serbia
- Police: NY man with chain saw cuts through door, hurts boss
- Kurdish party co-chair loses her seat in Turkish parliament
- Burger King, Tim Hortons parent to buy Popeyes for $1.8B
- Woman visiting husband's grave dies after cemetery crash
- South Sudan promises 'unimpeded' aid access amid famine
- Mom mails garbage to college student who didn't empty trash
- 2 jail deputies wounded in off-duty gun-cleaning accident
- Michelin Guide misguided as local cafe gets star in error
- Bill would bring Tubman statue to US Capitol Building
- Out-of-service commuter train accident in Philly burbs
- Saint-Etienne hopes Beric comes to its rescue against Man U
- MediWound reports 4Q loss
- Supreme Court rejects Alabama death row appeal
- Markets Right Now: US indexes gain, remain at record highs
- Supreme Court rejects appeal from Virginia death row inmate
- The Latest: Court weighs debate over Ohio execution process
- Justices reject appeal from South Carolina death row inmate
- Avalanche in Arctic Norway tosses kids around, no injuries
- Dublin protesters prevent speech by Israeli ambassador
- White House denounces 'hatred' after Jewish center threats
- Irish employment tops 2 million for 1st time since crash
- Russians fear missing European indoors over doping reviews
- Justices reject appeal of tea party groups over IRS review
- Funeral planned for teen whose remains found last year
- High court rejects appeal from ex-NYC councilman
- Delaware prison warden placed on leave after inmate uprising
- Richmont Mines posts 4Q profit
- US stocks start week at new highs on deals and earnings
- Ask Brianna: Why do my student loan payments bug me so much?
- Dutch lawmakers extend tolerance to cultivating cannabis
- NATO commander assures of continuous presence in Kosovo
- Central Asian oligarch eyes seat on UEFA executive committee
- Germany's Merkel calls PSA group CEO over Opel takeover
- Macron meets UK's May on electioneering trip to London
- The Latest: Security Council has moment of silence for envoy
- American unveils prices, routes for new cheapest fare
- Brazil's Senate starts confirmation of top court nominee
- Cardinal at center of Ireland's clergy abuse scandals dies
- Report accuses Syrian government of sectarian war strategy
- Soulja Boy says boxing match with Chris Brown is off
- Russian cross-country skiers denied entry into worlds
- The Latest: Autopsy to be performed on Russian UN ambassador
- Issa Rae feels 'validated' by Black Women in Hollywood honor
- BC-US--AP Entertainment Advisory-Oscar Enterprise, US
- COOKING ON DEADLINE: Thyme and Yukon Gold Potato Gratin
- DC eagle pair lays first egg of season at National Arboretum
- The Latest: Crash victim a prominent US bankruptcy attorney
- Testosterone gel shows no benefit for older men's memories
- Strong but deep quake shakes Bolivia, but no damage
- Jordan, Egypt back 2-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
- Police probing death of Charlotte teen shot at house party
- Defense cites Stand Your Ground law in theater shooting case
- Turkish FM: Turkey's military rights still needed in Cyprus
- Vermont's Stowe Mountain Resort to be bought by Vail Resorts
- US to increase number of immigrants targeted for deportation
- Soccer star Abby Wambach gets engaged to Christian writer
- NJ officer sues her department, claiming discrimination
- Tom Hank's debut book is due in October
- Kosovo experts say no land lost in Montenegro border deal
- 'Abortion reversal' bill clears Indiana panel for 2nd time
- From restaurants to reefs: recycling discarded oyster shells
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Lieutenant governor gets resignation letter _ from husband
- Drunken driver gets 12 years plus in death of police officer
- Mass funeral held for 20 Haitians who died in dismal prison
- Louvre show: Vermeer was both revolutionary and a borrower
- Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx target of racial slur in Croatia
- Senator: Trade jobs better for inner-city kids than college
- 'Refugees' is timely, timeless in telling of human stories
- Board: Puerto Rico to be hit with painful austerity measures
- Get Started: Small Business optimism surging, surveys show
- Artists seek $1.25 million for Bowie memorial in London
- Corps won't extend deadline for protest camp disbanding
- CSX railroad's top 2 executives retiring this spring
- Lean on me: International NBA players supporting each other
- Hungary's Berlin film fest winner Enyedi to adapt novel
- 'I Liked My Life' an impressive debut by Abby Fabiaschi
- Mosquito saliva vaccine? NIH tests new way to fight illness
- Tom Hanks' debut book is due in October
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Young Cubans make pedal-powered Model T for transport, fun
- Historic Manhattan cathedral activates eco-friendly power
- St. Louis Blues 7-3 under Yeo following in-season firing
- Man faces life in prison for using bank hostage as shield
- Kellogg's unveils Pop-Tarts pizza, tacos at NYC cafe
- Naked drinks to tweak labels to make ingredients clearer
- Runaway cow leads police on wild chase in NYC
- Follow that horse: German police track manure to culprit
- Belfast police find pipe bombs, ammo linked to outlawed INLA
- Jill Biden to be named board chair of Save the Children
- Online options for Oscar-nominated flicks expand Tuesday
- Avs defenseman Erik Johnson nears return from broken leg
- Race favorite Thistlecrack out of Cheltenham Gold Cup
- Review: 'The Inkblots' documents history of Rorschach test
- Cuba: foreign former officials can't attend dissident event
- Shooting gets underway for Han Solo 'Star Wars' film
- Rise in premiums lays bare 2 Americas on health care
- Lakers fire Kupchak, put Magic in charge of basketball ops
- As Mexico awaits US visit, some question point of talks
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' metric coverage
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Wells Fargo fires 4 senior managers in sales scandal inquiry
- Guatemala's indigenous block highways in push for justice
- 2 men charged in Brazil gang rape case sentenced to 15 years
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Judge orders R&B singer Chris Brown to stay away from ex
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Canes acquire Ulf Samuelsson's son in trade with Montreal
- McAuliffe vetoes bill cutting abortion clinics' funding
- Ecuador officials say vote count showing presidential election runoff is 'irreversable'
- United, American begin selling cheaper economy-class fare
- N Carolina Dems want US high court to drop voting law review
- Mourinho gives no guarantees on Rooney future
- After Trump travel ban, immigrants seek to naturalize
- Caen beats Nancy 1-0 to move out of relegation zone
- Q&A: Becoming a US citizen _ who can do it, and how?
- A look at naturalizations in the US, by the numbers
- Questions immigrants must answer to become citizens
- Marlins' Hechavarria back on stand in Cuban smuggling trial
- Deal reached over unfinished development tied to Trump aide
- Mariners' Martin tells of threats in Cuban smuggling trial
- Top-seeded Milos Raonic defeats Tim Smyczek at Delray Beach
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- At UN, US envoy stresses 'commitment' to European alliances
- Milo Yiannopoulos resigns as editor of Breitbart Tech
- Juventus defender Bonucci punished for outburst at manager
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Trump pick as security adviser is nod toward pragmatism
- Missouri man charged with trying to plan terrorist attack
- Federal prosecutors accuse NC man of making online threats
- 4-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan out of Boston Marathon
- Ex-Minnesota Orchestra maestro Stanislaw Skrowaczewski dies
- Trump praises new African American museum during first visit
- School district agrees to remove Ten Commandments monument
- The Latest: Bank robber who used hostage as shield sentenced
- Trump comments put focus on Sweden's embrace of immigrants
- Police responding to reports of gunfire at Houston hospital
- Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's greatest
- The Latest: Federal investigators head to train crash site
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Iowa's top attorney wants to be excused from union lawsuit
- Liens show governor's companies owe his state $4.4 million
- Gucci gone: $24,000 purse pilfered from store display
- Mexico's central bank to offer peso coverage contracts
- Sword breaks off Civil War memorial; vandalism suspected
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Atletico beats Leverkusen 4-2 in Germany in Champions League
- Box Office Top 20: 'Lego Batman,' 'Fifty Shades' stay on top
- Trump administration working on trans bathroom guidelines
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- Man City beats Monaco 5-3 in wild Champions League game
- After perfect trip, Panthers back in playoff picture
- South Africa wins toss, bowls in 2nd ODI vs. New Zealand
- Mexico official apologizes to 3 jailed indigenous women
- Missouri bill would limit transgender school bathroom access
- Identifying the best in golf not as easy as 10 years ago
- Netanyahu is first Israeli prime minister to visit Australia
- Maricopa County man sentenced for false voter registration
- BC-US--Index, US
- Floods that saturated Louisiana also damaged its seed rice
- Wal-Mart, General Mills and Popeyes climb; Kraft Heinz falls
- Evidence of rising anti-Semitism, but data mostly elusive
- Lawmakers urge VA to explain rising cases of drug theft
- Business Highlights
- Maple syrup producers face challenges in warming world
- Lowe's announces layoffs for more than 500 full-time workers
- Mahut beats 5th-seeded Zverev, while 6th-seeded Gasquet wins
- 4 men being tried in second Oregon standoff trial
- The Latest: Guilty plea in Japan financial fraud case
- Authorities say nails purposely placed on popular NC trail
- Rates mixed at weekly US Treasury bill auction
- Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood
- EPA head's emails with energy companies to be released
- English teacher to change plea in Japan financial fraud case
- Man who smashed Trump star to pay damages, serve probation
- Facing lawsuit, Armstrong says he 'loved' wearing Postal
- The Latest: Pruitt's emails with energy firms turned over
- 3rd person arrested in theft of truckload of diapers
- Life expectancy to keep rising; S. Korean women could hit 91
- The Latest: Video shows assistant Steelers' coach scuffle
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Amnesty blames Trump, others in global rollback of rights.
- Top-seeded Nishikori upset by Bellucci in first round in Rio
- Royals working through grieving process after Ventura death
- A debut at Bay Hill leads to much more for McDowell
- No penalty for furling Confederate-themed Mississippi flag
- The Latest: State: Reforms didn't cut sentence of suspect
- 4 new umps as Hirschbeck, Welke, Davidson, Joyce retire
- South Dakota bill leaves evolution skepticism up to teachers
- GOP members of Congress meet with protests at town halls
- Family, attorney denied access to hospitalized asylum seeker
- Teens accused of plot to rob, kill girl found shot in ditch
- 2 Oregon police officers shoot, kill man on roof
- Lakers trading Lou Williams to Houston for Corey Brewer
- Review: 'Contemporary Color' is a hypnotic concert film
- Gutierrez back with Dodgers, his first major league team
- Candice Wiggins says her WNBA experience was "toxic"
- Review: In 'Get Out,' the two-faced horrors of racism
- ATP World Tour Rio Open Results
- Taylor's 102 helps New Zealand to 289-4 in 2nd ODI vs SA
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- New 3D map of Taipei Main Station complex
- Asian Olympic leader backs Sapporo for Winter Games bid
- Un mois d’exposition sur les systèmes d'écritures romanisés des aborigènes taiwanais
- Mercury to dip to 12 degrees as cold front arrives Thursday
- Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang gets 20 months in prison for corruption
- Ex-Hong Kong leader gets 20 months in jail for corruption
- Malaysian police chief announces two additional North Korea suspects in Kim Jong Nam killing; both still in Malaysia
- Malaysia police chief: Suspects in Kim Jong Nam killing were trained to wipe toxin on his face, then wash hands
- ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results
- New Zealand unveils national memorial for quake victims
- The Latest: Malaysia: Suspects wiped toxin on Kim's brother
- Baseball's Hall of Fame to honor 'The Simpsons' on May 27
- GOP members of Congress meet with protests at town halls
- Winter Asian Games are very topical in tropical East Timor
- BC-AS--Philippines-American Arrested, AS
- Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over airliner
- Philippines to deport convicted US pedophile
- Wanderers ban 14 fans for offensive banner at A-League match
- Island kingdom of Tonga mourns the death of its queen mother
- Blackhawks beat Western Conference-leading Minnesota
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Today in History
- Even at anything-goes Carnival, these lyrics raise eyebrows
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Second man arrested in fatal shooting of Rutgers student
- Mexicans weigh the daunting prospect of deportee camps
- Hearing resumes on new trial request in prep school case
- Top 25 Capsules
- Officials want coin created for New York's Purple Heart hall
- Best photos from the past week in Asia
- China plans for 50,000 football academies by 2025
- Russian supply ship launched to the International Space Station
- Pakistani lawyers protest court bombing that killed 7
- New Zealand beats South Africa by 6 runs in 2nd ODI
- Russian supply ship launched to International Space Station
- Police: Suspects in N. Korean death coated hands with poison
- 30 years in prison for Taiwan train bomber
- US shutting down Dakota Access oil pipeline protest camp
- Officials: 4 ex-workers at boarding school molested students
- Long road ahead for justice and accountability in Syria
- New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard
- Experts: Science behind 'abortion reversal' is flawed
- New Zealand beats South Africa in 2nd ODI, levels series
- Manga, Mario and now ninja: Japan's hopes for wooing tourism
- Vietnamese players banned for 2 years after penalty protest
- Asian stocks drift higher as investors await Fed minutes
- Turkey detains 35 IS suspects in Istanbul raids
- NHL teams expected to pick up trading pace over next week
- Pirates' Kang attends trial over drink driving charges
- Downstream communities brace for flooding as dams overflow
- New Taipei City official denies corruption in suicide note
- Nearly 3 years into the job, Jackson hasn't fixed Knicks
- India, Taiwan set to forge win-win partnership
- Teens accused of plot to rob, kill girl found shot in ditch
- North Korean diplomats urge immediate release of "innocent females" arrested in airport death
- Egypt activist out of prison but still only half free
- China's thriving SUV-only automaker looks to global growth
- The Latest: North Korea says women suspects should be freed
- 'It saved my life': Talk of Obamacare repeal worries addicts
- Trump admin lays out new approach to illegal immigration
- What happens if Trump pulls transgender bathroom guidance?
- Airbus profit dives on problems with A400M military jet
- ‘Awareness of dangers’ is rock base for national existence
- Conservative forces clash in Trump's early days
- Trump pick as security adviser is independent-minded
- South Africa sees another rise in tension over immigrants
- GOP members of Congress face Trump foes at town halls
- Jettisoned EVA scion starts new airline
- South African court rules that government's decision to withdraw from International Criminal Court is unconstitutional.
- South African court rules against ICC withdrawal
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan student 'blue workbook' turns the page at London Fashion Week
- Health law created winners and losers when buying insurance
- Iraqi Shiite militias push to take villages west of Mosul
- UK media report Iraqi suicide bomber was ex-Gitmo detainee
- Citizens' rights, market access key for Czechs after Brexit
- German optimism up in positive sign for Europe's recovery
- Taiwan red quinoa found effective in suppressing early-stage cancer progression in mice
- Swiss firm finds $100M 'criminal scheme' at South Korea unit
- Russia's highest court frees opposition activist
- Expect more gung-ho attacking in Man City-Monaco Part II
- New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by IS fighters
- New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by IS fighters
- Khmer Rouge tribunal drops case vs lower-ranking suspect
- Dutch security officer held for suspected data leak
- South Korea dominates short track speedskating in Sapporo
- Germany approves faster deportation of failed asylum-seekers
- Boat burning ceremony held in Tainan
- Amnesty: Turkey among countries with worst rights practices
- Russian defense minister happy with results of Syria mission
- German authorities arrest Russian suspected of supporting IS
- Cyprus peace process falters after latest talks called off
- Body of Egypt's so-called Blind Sheikh brought home from US
- Militants kill 2 Christians in Egypt's Sinai
- UK court says income threshold for foreign spouses is lawful
- Russian military continues massive upgrade
- Rebel rocket attack kills senior Yemeni general
- Pope demands access for food aid to famine-struck S. Sudan
- Western China authorities offer big rewards for terror tips
- German police probe possible attack at vocational school
- Afghan official says bomb blast killed 3 in eastern
- Report: US resident detained in Iran encouraged 'decadence'
- Kentucky ark attraction adding biblical truth exhibit
- Fund gets $10 million grant for Vietnam education center
- Iceland's president says he would not ban pineapple pizza
- Amnesty blames Trump, others in global rollback of rights.
- Man fleeing traffic stop struck, killed by sheriff's truck
- Netanyahu is first Israeli prime minister to visit Australia
- The Latest: Man charged with abusing 4 migrants in Greece
- US-born panda Bao Bao lands in China after leaving DC zoo
- EU orders fine for Austria over region's false debt data
- UK's Lloyds bank turning corner after years of crisis
- Somalia's new leader inaugurated, vowing to restore dignity
- Documents: After Charleston, Roof went toward 2nd AME church
- Taiwan International Orchid Show in Tainan to feature VR Dream Orchids app
- Italy faces potential EU censure for rising debt levels
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Last pilot in French-Russian anti-Nazi squadron buried
- Australia vs. Sri Lanka Twenty20 Scoreboard
- India and Australia renew rivalry on bone-dry wicket
- Key world trade deal takes effect after countries ratify it
- Gazans excited over territory's first indoor mall
- Zampa & Klinger star in Australia's 41-run T20 victory
- UK economy grew less quickly than first estimated in 2016
- The Latest: Officials offer services as pipeline camp closes
- Wrongfully imprisoned man could get $1.55M from Virginia
- Computer troubles disrupt American service in Philadelphia
- Gameiro becoming unanimous choice in Atletico's attack
- Suspect arrested in slaying of east Mississippi family of 4
- Partner of UK author Helen Bailey convicted of her murder
- 7-year-old boy meets NBC's Holt after on-air shout out
- Playwright who inspired 'Moonlight' wins PEN award
- Europe: Albania opposition shouldn't stop judicial reform
- End of the euro? French candidate plots return of the franc
- Want to run for French president? Join the crowd
- Officials see Budapest's 2024 bid chances slipping away
- APNewsBreak: College Board to boost SAT security globally
- Three Taiwanese restaurants selected in the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017
- Trail reopens after authorities say nails purposely placed
- Delays possible during cleanup of commuter trains crash
- Russia: Syria safety zones need to be agreed with Damascus
- Ex-Iraqi soldier tells German court he held heads on orders
- Russia to build Reichstag model for kids to storm at park
- Ohio policeman answers girl's request for math homework help
- Stolen Nazi concentration camp gate returned to Dachau
- Yonkers woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M from ex-employer
- Health insurer Aetna to spend $3.3B buying back stock
- Farm posts calf video and animal rights commenters descend
- Cops: Philly man made up abduction story to spur theft probe
- Caretaker filmed performing sexual dance on 100-year-old man
- Summer Britcher out of luge finale with shoulder injury
- O'Shea makes 4 changes to Italy for match against Ireland
- Frenchman who signed Arabic terrorism confession appeals
- Portugal tries to please, but IMF demands more
- Mass slaughter in Brazil prison exposes gang war over drugs
- Would-be jihadi jailed by Dutch tried to reach Syria twice
- Mezzo Jamie Barton enjoys playing 'truly evil' witch
- What killed Kim Jong Nam, who did it and why still not known
- Gambia police say country's former spy chief arrested
- France: Le Pen staff questioned in parliament jobs probe
- Markets Right Now: US stocks edge back from record highs
- Ohio court will hear debate on autopsies of 8 family members
- Book by new national security adviser is No. 1 best-seller
- Thousands of Puerto Rico university students go on strike
- UK appoints 1st female Scotland Yard chief in 188 years
- US existing home sales rose 3.3 percent in January to the fastest pace in a decade
- Romania: president fails to overturn property ownership case
- Americans buy existing homes at fastest pace in a decade
- Jimmy Fallon donates $100K to fund art at his high school
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- UConn moves forward with plans for new athletic fields
- Tests show Afghan suspected of killing German teen was adult
- Lawsuit accuses Milwaukee police of illegal stop-and-frisks
- AP PHOTOS: Brazil's crowded prisons feed gangs, violence
- Study: Technology trouble dents car and truck reliability
- New Apple headquarters to have theater named for Steve Jobs
- Family of sailor lost on sunken freighter settles suit
- 3 Puerto Rico doctors charged in $1.3M Medicare fraud scheme
- Polish play investigated for blasphemy, inciting violence
- Rankings in J.D. Power's auto dependability study
- India's vice president visits Uganda, meets president
- 4 federal prisoners hurt in van crash in Maryland
- Support pours in for damaged Jewish cemetery near St. Louis
- Stocks start lower as energy and industrial companies fall
- Florida may make it easier to sue doctors over abortions
- MLB players' union agrees to pitchless intentional walks
- Serbs warn Bosnian Muslim bid at UN court revives old wounds
- Mass slaughter in Brazil prison exposes gang war over drugs
- Wrestler's dad sues to attend matches at rival school
- Justices send dispute over service dog back to lower court
- UN envoy for Syria 'not expecting a breakthrough' at new talks in Geneva
- Supreme Court orders new hearing for black Texas inmate
- Smoker accidentally lights sweatshirt on fire, burns himself
- Swiss police lead raids, arrest 1 in probe of IS recruiting
- The Latest: UN does not expect breakthrough at Syria talks
- Skepta, Beyonce and Bowie up for prizes at Brit Awards
- Female coach on losing side in Asian Champions League
- Dresses that tell a story: Princess Diana's life in fashion
- 2 men face sentencing for Kansas hate crime attack
- Slammed by the flu, businesses scramble to get work done
- Brazil's Senate confirms Temer ally as new top court judge
- Top-seeded Kerber reaches quarterfinals in Dubai
- David Douillet running for French Olympic committee top job
- Son of dissident cleric begins prison term
- Jordan Peele turns his focus to directing in 'Get Out'
- Industry: Philadelphia soda tax killing sales, layoffs loom
- The Washington Post rolls out new motto
- Review: In full seduction mode, Jose James takes a step back
- High court ruling limits international reach of patent laws
- Jay Z to become 1st rapper in Songwriters Hall of Fame
- Family of inmate who killed himself announcing lawsuit
- UConn moves forward with plans for new athletic fields
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Vatican abuse probe of Guam archbishop heads to mainland US
- Jail officer admits providing inmate phones for drug dealing
- Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar faces more charges of sexual assault, at least 1 involving a minor
- Anorexic, bulimic woman who fought force-feeding dies at 30
- Former USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sexual assault
- Trump expected to submit budget blueprint on March 13
- US inmate admits threatening to blow up government buildings
- Review: Little Big Town return to roots, but stay in neutral
- Detroit suburb agrees to settle lawsuits over planned mosque
- Romanian premier nominates former judge as justice minister
- Principals to bar immigration agents from Chicago schools
- UN Syria envoy not expecting breakthrough at Geneva talks
- Police release audio of suspect in Indiana girls' deaths
- Beale Street Music Festival features eclectic lineup
- Polish leader sparks outcry with 'benevolent masters' claim
- Baby on way for 'Little People' stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff
- Cop in fatal wrong-way crash rejects deal, will face trial
- Altar in Mexico town hides illegal fuel tap
- Minnesota man gets 2 year sentence for lying in terror case
- Police, coast guard, fire service unions protest in Greece
- AP source: Trump administration set to lift federal transgender bathroom guidelines.
- Alabama prosecutors oppose relocating officer's murder trial
- Amazon resists request for Echo info in Arkansas slaying
- Turkey military allows Islamic headscarves for officers
- Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance
- House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexico border
- Over 100 migrants drowned off Libya shores, survivor says
- Bomb explodes outside Northern Ireland policeman's home
- NY lawmakers: Cuomo is moving to cut funds to fight cancer
- Bindi Irwin salutes late dad Steve Irwin on his birthday
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Man convicted of throwing baby son off bridge to his death
- Duchess of Cambridge pool-playing skills deemed 'dreadful'
- Events, trail celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright's 150th birthday
- 7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
- Venezuela VP blasts drug sanctions in full-page NY Times ad
- Flight school plane crashes in swamp near runway, killing 1
- Emails: EPA's Pruitt cozy with fossil fuel industry
- IMF: No haircut for Greek debt, more reforms needed
- CBS rules in prime time, claiming 16 of week's Top 20 shows
- Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 13-19
- Janelle Monae shines as both her films get Oscar nods
- Top Libyan security official wounded in car bomb attack
- Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strains with US
- Republicans who won after rowdy town halls now avoiding them
- Man gets 5-year term for New York Giants seat license scam
- France: PSA-Opel deal would be good news if jobs are saved
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Lisa Marie Presley to pay estranged husband's legal fees
- The Latest: Sports doc accused of molesting 9 young gymnasts
- Rhiannon Giddens' 'Freedom Highway' offers rootsy relevance
- Budapest to withdraw bid to host 2024 Summer Olympics
- Adding friendly bacteria to skin lotion wards off bad germs
- Fed minutes: Officials discussed need to raise key rate 'fairly soon' if economy remains strong
- As China ups heat on NKorea, US faces questions of diplomacy
- Fed officials discussed possible rate hike 'fairly soon'
- Researcher urges action in Wisconsin on driverless cars
- Eyes on prize: Indians nervous about Miller pitching in WBC
- In hot water: Climate change harms hot spots of ocean life
- HSN looks for new shoppers beyond TV's reach
- Warsaw lists properties that pre-WWII owners can reclaim
- McDonald's to offer $1 sodas after customer visits decline
- Budapest to withdraw bid to host 2024 Summer Olympics
- The Latest: Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting
- US senators say Raul Castro eager to maintain US relations
- Manchester United eases into Europa League last 16
- The Latest: Sandé wins best British female solo artist
- Marlins' Ichiro held out of workouts following collision
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Former UEFA boss Platini attends 1st game since suspension
- Ryan Eggold's Tom takes center stage in 'Blacklist' spinoff
- Nigeria says gunmen kidnap 2 Germans from northern village
- Suspect in killing of T-Pain's niece is found dead
- Tulsa's former Black Wall Street tries to remake itself
- Pence condemns vandalism at Jewish cemetery
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Boko Haram suicide bomber kills 1 in northern Cameroon
- Madrid wastes chance to extend lead after losing at Valencia
- UN: 20 million going hungry in 4 nations; $4.4B needed soon
- US charges 10 in steroid ring linked to Miami gym operator
- Eduardo Nunez set for regular role at third for Giants
- Cuban dissidents honor OAS secretary-general denied entry
- In Oscar winners about Hollywood, undercurrents of anxiety
- In honor of 'La La Land,' the 5 best movies about Hollywood
- Man held after gunshot in Vegas fight rapper, hip hop group
- Medvedev upsets Paire in Marseille
- Ice dance champions Davis-White skipping 2018 Olympics
- Pentagon: Military child care cuts may have been mistakes
- Security breach at Kennedy Airport unnerves some travelers
- Drake named best international male solo artist, Beyonce best international female artist at Brit Awards
- A Tribe Called Quest has been named best international group at the Brit Awards
- Barnes tackles urban experience with 'Person of the Crowd'
- Newmont and Papa John's dip; Bristol-Myers and Garmin rise
- Tesla swings to lost in 4Q after profitable third quarter
- T.J. Maxx parent steps up expansion, plans new home chain
- 2 Amish men dump horse-poop lawsuit against Kentucky city
- Oscars look to 'La La Land,' host Kimmel for ratings boost
- David Bowie wins best British album prize at Brits for "Blackstar"
- Mexican woman tied to Kansas gun killing deported
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- Juventus wins 2-0 at 10-man Porto in Champions League
- AP Source: Wizards acquire Bogdanovic in trade with Nets
- Paramount Pictures CEO leaving after 12 years
- Guatemala leader says DHS chief says no mass deportations
- Hawaii bill would bar licenses for some foreign fishermen
- Missouri unemployed face losing benefits under GOP bill
- Leicester's Vardy ends goal drought in 2-1 loss at Sevilla
- FDA urged to let abortion pill be sold at pharmacies
- Officer, chief charged in fatal citizens academy exercise
- Zika? It hasn't gone away, but some travelers are shrugging
- LePage asks Trump 'to make Maine woods great again'
- Thomas feeling taller and at home at Honda Classic
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Police begin arresting Dakota Access pipeline protesters for failing to meet deadline to leave North Dakota camp
- Earnhardt wants to win a title then ride into retirement
- Gucci presents otherworldly fall-winter collection in Milan
- Oklahoma court favors church in Syrian torture lawsuit
- Witness: Man had gun before he was shot by officers
- McCain makes secret trip to Syria to meet with US troops
- Federal trial over Michael Brown's death pushed back to 2018
- Avs' Jarome Iginla receptive to being dealt before deadline
- Colorado town's ban on topless women put on hold by judge
- Cool facts about 7 Earth-size planets circling single star
- Punitive damages allowed in farmer lawsuit against Syngenta
- A timeline of the Dakota Access oil pipeline
- Revised Trump immigration order delayed until next week
- Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bathroom bill"
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Business Highlights
- Cubs' Russell tears up thinking about 2016 accomplishments
- Conservatives welcome Trump with delight _ and wariness