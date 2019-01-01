英文新聞列表 English News List
- Drummond, Pistons withstand late rally to beat Pacers 104-98
- Lowry goes for triple-double as Raptors rout Nets 120-87
- Jaccob Slavin scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres 5-4
- Brian Boyle scores twice to help Devils beat Stars 5-2.
- As tensions fluctuate with US, China continues island building in SE Asia
- Rick Nash breaks late tie, Rangers beat Kings 4-2
- With obesity on rise, France aims to fight 'fatphobia' and 'sizeism'
- Westbrook triple-double keys OKC in 3OT thriller vs 76ers
- Evans scores 22 to lead Grizzlies over Hawks, 96-94
- Portis scores career-high 27 as Bulls beat Bucks 115-109
- Talks between Venezuela, opposition set to resume in January
- Today in History
- Paul, Rockets rout Spurs 124-109 for 12th straight victory
- Westbrook helps Thunder outlast 76ers in triple overtime
- Taiwan prepares for ‘Internet of Vehicles,’ driverless buses being tested in Taipei
- Taiwan Sunflower Movement leader faces recall over gay marriage issue
- Fear, shame preserve silence of abuse by clerics in Pakistan
- Rahul Gandhi takes over India's opposition Congress party
- Gagner lifts Canucks over Sharks 4-3 in OT to snap skid
- Wizards hold on to beat Clippers 100-91
- Ellington and Johnson score 16 each in Heat win vs. Hornets
- Gobert, Favors hurt in Jazz's 107-95 win over Celtics
- Barton leads Nuggets past Pelicans 117-111 in OT
- New Zealand XI beats West Indies by 6 wickets in tour match
- Disney-Fox deal may create a new nerdy nirvana
- Massive drugs catch on Chinese fishing boat near Taiwan’s Penghu
- World economy to grow 2.7% by 2018 improving Taiwan's economic outlook and hiring prospects
- South Africa ruling party's fight for its future kicks off
- 5 things to know about King Michael's funeral in Romania
- Canada beats US 3-1 in women's hockey Olympic tuneup
- Who will lead South Africa's ANC? A look at top candidates
- On Trump turf, GOP still seeks North Dakota Senate candidate
- 'This is happening': GOP revels in all-but-certain tax deal
- Highlights of GOP compromise bill to overhaul tax code
- Tax bill guts unpopular 'Obamacare' insurance mandate
- Tax bill boosts oil, gas drilling _ and renewable energy
- Commuters lose transit, parking, biking benefits in tax bill
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Japan and Taiwan to hold official dialogue on maritime affairs
- Rules protecting coal miners' dust exposure up for review
- Taiwan environmentalists clear 10,000 plastic bottles from Penghu beaches
- No end in sight as California fires continue to rage
- The Latest: South Africa ruling party meeting delayed
- Taiwan's Executive Yuan releases report on 'Eliminating Discrimination Against Women'
- Nigeria troops arrest 400-plus Boko Haram fighters, families
- China, Britain pledge cooperation as UK leaves EU
- What new president? Rural Zimbabweans missed Mugabe drama
- Drunk Japanese passengers to be put on China Airlines unwanted customer list
- Nerds rejoice at Disney's marvelous purchase of Fox studios
- German Library opened at university in southern Taiwan
- Ashes: Australia vs England 3rd test scoreboard
- Romanians, royals turn out in big numbers for king's funeral
- Yemeni rebels slam US charges that Iran is arming Houthis
- Australian government restores grip on power in by-election
- Home run coaching hires hard to make from shallow pool
- Taiwan Sunflower Movement leader survives recall vote over same-sex marriage
- AP PHOTOS: Best of 2017 for the Middle East
- Lindsey Vonn powers to victory in World Cup super-G race
- Egypt reopens historic library in Sinai after renovations
- Merkel's Bavarian ally re-elects Horst Seehofer as leader
- Austrian coalition deal on new gov't presented to president
- Schneider takes European bobsled title, leads German sweep
- Kim Shin-wook scores twice, South Korea wins EAFF E-1 title
- In society and in law, definition of consent is a gray area
- Vatican issues new rules for relics in saint-making process
- Nigeria military rescues 4 Chinese nationals from pirates
- South Africa's ruling party opens crucial meeting to choose leader amid anger over scandals
- Man who claimed to be carrying a bomb at airport detained
- Svindal dominates 50th anniversary of Val Gardena downhill
- For GOP, tax bill's most visible win may be averting failure
- Bangladeshis worry they'll pay price for NYC subway bomb
- Health law sign-up deadline extended for some people
- Sign-ups show health law's staying power in Trump era
- AP-NORC Poll: 52 percent say country worse off under Trump
- Trump calls wife of hospitalized Sen. John McCain
- Benteke ends goal drought as Palace beats Leicester 3-0
- More than $600,000 spent on police gear for pipeline protest
- Libya's coast guard rescues over 270 migrants
- Relatives lose contact with Palestinian tycoon in Saudi
- Syrian troops march into rebel-held province of Idlib
- Tribes oppose planned bioterror tests near Oklahoma graves
- As Bitcoin, other currencies soar, regulators urge caution
- Japan wins 1st women's ski jumping WCup team competition
- Inter's unbeaten start ends with 3-1 defeat to Udinese
- Major media players start commission for sexual misconduct
- California's wildfire now ranks as state's third-largest
- Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead, Cologne grabs 1st win
- Germany's Geisenberger wins World Cup luge in Lake Placid
- Arsenal, Chelsea both win 1-0; Benteke ends goal drought
- Alonso gives champion Chelsea 1-0 win over Southampton
- The Latest: California fire growing toward celebrity enclave
- Pope: Media sins by dredging up, sensationalizing old news
- Murray misses penalty as Brighton, Burnley draw 0-0
- Sociedad draws 0-0 at Bilbao in Basque Country derby
- Ozil ends Arsenal's 3-game winless run, seals Newcastle win
- US, Canada to begin talks in 2018 on Columbia River deal
- Populist far-right leaders want no EU in future Europe
- Mooy double as Huddersfield wins 4-1 at Watford
- The Latest: Trump defends tax cuts as good for middle class
- Holiday shopping at Fenway Park, for fans and team alike
- Former union boss put under house arrest in Mexico City
- Neymar, Mbappe score as leader PSG wins 4-1 at Rennes
- Kayaker trying to conquer 5 Great Lakes stops due to weather
- American Downhiller 'brothers' gain speed in Olympic season
- Pressure on Hughes as West Ham beats Stoke 3-0
- Remains of exiled Italian king to be returned after 70 years
- Ronaldo goal gives Real Madrid its 3rd Club World Cup title
- Hamsik equals Maradona's Napoli record of 115 goals
- Man City humiliates Tottenham in 4-1 win, leads by 14 points
- Israelis march against corruption amid Netanyahu probe
- Mario Batali gives holiday recipe in same email as apology
- Roads near Foxconn site made into highways to access funding
- Minnesota governor defends police shooting investigators
- Honduran government accuses opposition of spurring unrest
- Murphy poses next to cutout of Christie on beach
- Florida moves to control booming, invasive iguanas
- Air Force Academy to restructure sexual-assault office
- A look at some winners and losers under the GOP tax plan
- GM shows new Silverado pickup at event in Texas
- Arrested priest extradited from Philippines to North Dakota
- Farewell luge slides: Erin Hamlin bids adieu to Lake Placid
- Nevada Democrat, facing ethics probe, won't seek re-election
- Milan Lucic has goal, assist; Oilers hold off Wild 3-2
- Landslide in southern Chile leaves 3 dead, 15 missing
- Biney is 1st black woman to make Olympic speedskating team
- Packers activate Aaron Rodgers from injured reserve
- HBO's documentary chief, Sheila Nevins, leaving network
- 9 burros beloved by visitors burned in Custer park wildfire
- Cabrera & Son take lead in Father-Son Challenge
- Autopsies underway for Canadian billionaires found dead
- 'A Prairie Home Companion' name becomes 'Live from Here'
- Special counsel obtains thousands of Trump transition emails
- Helicopter crash kills Honduran president's sister, 5 others
- No. 25 Boise State tops Oregon 38-28 in Las Vegas Bowl
- A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed
- Sen. Schumer: Bomb-detection units needed at transit hubs
- Stafford-led Lions beat Bears 20-10, stay in playoff picture
- Stafford, Lions beat Bears 20-10, stay in playoff picture
- Sydney man charged with brokering North Korea missile sales
- Nationalist parties meet in Czech Republic "For a Europe of Sovereign Nations"
- Reports: C.C. Sabathia agrees to 1-year deal with Yankees
- Odebrecht: No sign dealings with Peru's president illegal
- MOEA: Device handling convenient, secure multiple payments begins to take root in Taiwan’s Hualien
- MOFA calls on Spanish court to extradite Taiwanese nationals to Taiwan
- 2 couples tie knot in Australia's 1st same-sex weddings
- Children in Venezuela stopped from flying to Peru
- Knicks shut out Anthony in 2nd half, beat Thunder 111-96
- LeBron James has 60th triple-double, Cavs top Jazz 109-100
- Women’s support group W.A.R.M. starts in Taipei
- Richardson scores 28 points, Heat beat Clippers 90-85
- Hutton stops 48 shots for 9th shutout, Blues beat Jets 2-0
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Canaan helps Suns rally to beat T-Wolves 108-106
- North Korea marks 6th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death
- Penguins beat Coyotes 4-2 to end 3-game losing streak
- Harden, Paul lead Rockets to 13th straight victory
- Ovechkin's OT goal lifts Capitals over Ducks 3-2
- Hanifin, Darling help Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets 2-1
- Eberle's OT goal lifts Islanders past Kings, 4-3
- Argentina dismisses navy chief amid submarine investigation
- Ryder outshines Stokes in Twenty20 runfest
- Gostisbehere scores 2, Flyers beat Stars 2-1
- Kyrie Irving helps Celtics pull away to beat Grizzlies
- Chiefs rout Chargers 30-13 to seize control of AFC West race
- Australia takes 240-run lead over England in 3rd Ashes test
Today in History
- Chileans vote in fiercely contested presidential election
- Australian citizen charged with selling weapons tech. for North Korea
- CWB: Weather to remain chilly all over Taiwan until Friday
- Stralman, Lightning overcome Landeskog's hat trick for Avs
- AP Exclusive: In western China, thought police instill fear
- AP Exclusive: In western China, thought police instill fear
- Anderson, Senators beat Canadiens 3-0 in NHL 100 Classic
- Spurs close on 13-0 run to rally past Mavericks, 98-96
- Indonesia clerics want boycott of US products over Jerusalem
- Saunders dominates Lemieux to retain WBO middleweight title
- Rinne stops 32 shots, Predators beat Flames 2-0
- French sailor Gabart sets new solo round-the-world record
- 2017 International Migrants Day celebrated in Taipei
- Foecke powers No. 5 Nebraska to fifth national championship
- Study of Taiwanese women; sleep problems may contribute to infertility
- Peters dazzles as Chiefs beat Chargers in AFC West showdown
- India wins toss, bowls in deciding ODI vs Sri Lanka
- GOP betting that its fix for US economy will defy warnings
- 3 astronauts blast off for International Space Station
- Two Taiwanese academics denied visas to Hong Kong, researchers smell foul play
- Israeli workers strike nationwide to protest Teva layoffs
- Thought police, surveillance, and indoctrination in China's Xinjiang
- Special counsel obtains thousands of Trump transition emails
- Suicide bombers attack church in Pakistan, killing 4
- Foreign students in Taipei call for winter clothing donation for the homeless
- Justin Rose easy winner of Indonesian Masters
- 10,000 exotic birds killed as Taiwanese-American family loses livelihood to California wildfires
- Ashes: Australia vs England 3rd test scoreboard
- A priceless trip to two lakes and a botanical garden in Yilan, Taiwan
- Saudi-led coalition airstrike kills 10 women in Yemen
- Mt. Datun near Taipei may be a source of geothermal green energy
- Hirscher poised to break Tomba's record in Alta Badia GS
- Taliban kill 11 Afghan police in attack on checkpoints
- 3 militant suspects killed in raid in Russia's Caucasus
- 2 Danish journalists violently attacked in Gabon
- SpaceX capsule makes 2nd delivery for NASA at space station
- Defiant Theresa May: UK 'proving doubters wrong' on Brexit
- Veith wins World Cup super-G; Vonn pulls out with sore knee
- Egypt to play Portugal, Bulgaria in pre-WCup friendlies
- Pope appeals for freedom for 6 nuns abducted in Nigeria
- Vonn pulls out of women's super-G race to rest sore knee
- South Africa's ruling ANC part prepares to elect new leader
- Homicide suspect agrees to extradition from Spain to Italy
- Christmas tail: Europe deal could slow yuletide lobster biz
- Remains of exiled Italian king arrive in Italy from Egypt
- American man recaptured after 5-day Indonesia manhunt
- Pope Francis blows out birthday candle on extra-long pizza
- 50 Chinese couples marry in Sri Lanka in mass ceremony
- Thousands rally in Pakistan against Trump's Jerusalem move
- Prince Harry interviews Obama for radio show
- Celtic's record 69-match unbeaten ends with a thrashing
- Saakashvili's supporters rally in Ukrainian capital
- AC Milan crisis deepens with 3-0 defeat at Verona in Serie A
- India vs Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Prosecutors become treasure hunters in repatriation campaign
- Erdogan says Turkey will clear border of Syrian Kurds
- Libya strongman Hifter signals he may run for president
- Treasury chief can't rule out shutdown, but expects deal
- Lack of transparency clouds Texas spending after Harvey
- For witnesses, calling out sexual harassment is complicated
- Why GOP tax plan could mean cuts in state and local services
- Finally healthy, Ligety playing catch-up with his technique
- Ohio choreographer composes dance piece for economic summit
- Lukaku scores again, United beats West Brom 2-1 in EPL
- Lundby beats Althaus to win her 2nd ski jumping World Cup
- The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin called Donald Trump to thank him for a CIA tip that thwarted bombings.
- Kremlin says Putin thanked Trump for CIA tip on bombings
- Leverkusen misses out on 2nd place in 4-4 draw at Hannover
- 'The Last Jedi' opens with $220M, 2nd best weekend all-time
- Ex-president in tight race for return to power in Chile
- Iran's state TV shows researcher confessing to espionage
- Trump's likely tax victory overshadowed by probe
- Will the Whopper be delivered? "Working on it," CEO says
- British woman found dead by side of the road in Lebanon
- Latest: 8,000 firefighters protect California communities
- Packers hoping return of Rodgers boosts playoff chances
- Villarreal wins at Celta as Fornals scores his 1st goal
- Israel to probe fatal shooting of Palestinian paraplegic
- AP learns US soldier killed in Oct. ambush in Niger, recovered days later wasn't taken alive or executed at close range.
- APNewsBreak: US soldier ambushed in Niger wasn't captured
- Mario Balotelli scores winner as Nice beats Bordeaux
- Salah reaches 20 goals as Liverpool thrashes Bournemouth 4-0
- Burners beware: California pot sold Jan. 1 could be tainted
- Jones: Don't expect him to always side with Senate Democrats
- Business owner, Idaho town clash over pot extract's legality
- The Latest: Just 3 players protest during early NFL games
- The Unhappy One: No smiles as Lukaku scores again for United
- Brazil great Kaka retiring from soccer at age 35
- Report: NFL owner made inappropriate sexual, racist remarks
- Macron: Talk to Assad now, he will answer for crimes later
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat among 9 players projected into Masters
- German police: small explosion in subway, no injuries
- No. 5 Arizona State rallies to beat Vanderbilt 76-64
- Report slams local, US hurricane response in Puerto Rico
- Hong, Pivirotto, Kooreman claim final Olympic spots
- The Latest: Polls close in Chile's presidential runoff vote
- Griezmann's blackface photo sparks social media controversy
- After returning from Camp David, Trump says he's not planning to fire special counsel Robert Mueller
- Trump: Republican Sen. John McCain returning home to Arizona as he battles side effects of brain cancer treatment
- The Latest: Trump says he isn't considering firing Mueller
- Trump: Sen. McCain returning home to Arizona after treatment
- Farah voted 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year
- Power outage halts flights at Atlanta international airport
- No. 5 Arizona State rallies to top Vanderbilt 76-64
- Jazz and pop singer Keely Smith dies of heart failure at 89
- Left-center senator concedes Chile presidential election to conservative former President Pinera
- The Latest: 'Celebration of Life' for San Francisco mayor
- DeRozan scores 21 points as Raptors beat Kings 108-93
- Conservative billionaire and former Chilean President Pinera easily wins presidential runoff election
- Cabrera and son win the Father-Son Challenge
- Sporting and Benfica win to put pressure on Porto
- Bitcoin futures begin trading on CME
- Sharp-shooting Pistons hold on for 114-110 win over Magic
- Pistons tie team record with 17 3-pointers, top Magic
- Olympiakos back on top at halfway stage of Greek season
- Honduras' electoral court declares President Juan Orlando Hernandez winner of last month's election
- Honduras' electoral court declares president election winner
- Patriots rally behind Gronkowski, edge Steelers 27-24
- LeBron wears 1 black shoe, 1 white shoe saying 'equality'
- Toronto police release cause of death of billionaires
- Carolina Panthers announce owner Jerry Richardson, dealing with a sexual misconduct investigation, will sell the team
- Taiwan to issue new license plates for electric scooters
- Hsieh Chien-ho breaks national half marathon record at Taipei Marathon
- Anti-pollution protests held in Taichung and Kaohsiung
- AP NewsAlert
- Oladipo scores 26, leads Pacers over Nets 109-97
- Rainie Yang 'Youth Lies Within' World Tour In Taipei attracts fans from all over the world
- Hellebuyck stops 24 shots, Jets beat Blues 4-0
- Philippine officials say more than 30 dead due to slow storm
- Japan exports, imports surge on strong demand in China, US
- Kane, Crawford lead Blackhawks past Wild for 5th straight
- In special shoes, LeBron's triple-double leads Cavs past Wiz
- Taiwan headline news
- Peru president: Odebrecht payments did bring 'some money'
- Taiwanese plastic company fined $25,000 fined for burying toxic waste in Vietnam
- Taipei to fine those caught burning fields up to NT$1 million
- Rain delays play as Australia close in on Ashes
- Haula's go-ahead goal in 3rd leads Vegas past Panthers
- Asian markets mostly higher on upbeat Japan trade data
- Officials say electricity has been restored to the atrium and several concourses at Atlanta's international airport
- Giordano, Bennett lead Flames to 6-1 win over Canucks
- Cowboys edge Raiders 20-17 by slimmest of margins
- Honduras president declared election winner; unrest persists
- Secret of happiness in Bhutan unveiled
- Conservative Pinera wins another turn as Chile's president
- Mass occupation underscores Brazil's poverty, creates angst
- Patriots ride Gronkowski to 9th straight AFC East title
- Taiwan's low birth rate continues to drop in 2017
- Power has been fully restored to Atlanta's international airport
- Asian markets mostly higher on upbeat Japan trade data
- Afghan official: Taliban kill police officer in province
- Tokyo's baby panda appears before selected guests, media
- Israeli military: Airstrikes target Hamas compound in Gaza
- Taiwan's English proficiency 'low': English proficiency index
- Lifesaver or distraction? Police split on anti-overdose drug
- Photo the Day: Taipei Mayor Ko dwarfed by giants
- Pakistan steps up security after IS kills 9 in church attack
- Toyota plans 10 purely electric vehicles by 2020s
- Australian Olympic Committee names new managers
- Gartner: By 2020, artificial intelligence will create more jobs than it eliminates
- New Bitcoin-based security bounces in trading debut on CME
- 1 year after Berlin attack, anger and questions remains
- Korean airline T'Way now serves airports in Central and Southern Taiwan
- Golden Knights beat Panthers, move atop Pacific Division
- Taiwanese swimmer Yang Chin-kuei to run for leadership at Swimming Association
- Snowfall forces Frankfurt airport to cancel 170 flights
- Lebanon detains suspect in killing of British embassy worker
- Australia regain Ashes from England
- This Week: FedEx earns, home sales, 3Q GDP
- Trump says he isn't considering Robert Mueller over emails
- Rights group reports more destruction of Rohingya villages
- AP Exclusive: Snow as precious as gold for Olympic hopefuls
- Paris attacks suspect's trial in Belgium postponed
- South Africa's ruling party continues voting for new leader
- Top New Year's Eve fireworks displays in Taiwan
- India's ruling party likely to win key state election
- Australia wins third test to clinch Ashes
- Austrian president to swear in new government amid protests
- Iran seeks to examine missile parts displayed by US diplomat
- Report: US soldier fought to end after ambush in Niger
- China's Huawei to expand in US smartphone market next year
- New Supreme Court cookbook dishes up history, recipes
- French group Thales seals $5.6B deal in Gemalto takeover
- ASEAN cultural fair and market held in Central Taiwan
- Jones: Trump shouldn't resign over misconduct allegations
- US border security experts visit Port of Kaohsiung
- Holiday travel chaos ahead after Atlanta airport outage
- McCain goes to Arizona for Christmas, will miss tax vote
- Sign-ups show health law's staying power in Trump era
- Snow possible in higher elevations of Taiwan
- DeVos to give commencement speech at University of Baltimore
- Myanmar government says it authorized journalists' arrest
- Turkish prosecutors request bail for German journalist
- China hails Spain court's approval of Taiwanese extradition
- Overnight fire kills 12 snack shop workers in India
- IMF sees steady growth for Iran but economic reforms needed
- African refugees reach France in resettlement initiative
- Trump to unveil 'America First' national security strategy
- Official: Mayor of Libyan city of Misrata killed by gunmen
- First animal rights march takes place in Taiwan
- Indian sweets with a cultural fusion of Taiwan!
- Taiwanese company HTC gets green light for deal with Google, shares skyrocket
- Hollywood star John Travolta woos audiences in Saudi Arabia
- Albania opposition protesters in clashes outside parliament
- Hegazi completes permanent move to West Brom
- China calls on US to promote peace ahead of Trump report
- EU opens probe into Ikea over Dutch tax rulings
- French economy minister files lawsuit against Amazon
- Police investigate alleged assault of Raheem Sterling
- UK leader to meet officials to thrash out post-Brexit future
- Princess Charlotte to attend nursery school in January
- EU complains US tax plans could endanger EU-US trade
- China's warplanes hold drill near Japan, South Korea, Taiwan
- The Latest: Atlanta airport resumes operations after outage
- Get Bach to work: Company orchestras a German tradition
- Landslide in Indonesia sand quarry kills 8 workers
- CIA chief Pompeo meets with King Salman in Saudi Arabia
- Grenfell report: UK high-rise fire regulations inadequate
- Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport wishes everyone a Merry Christmas!
- Romanian judges say new laws will stymie prosecutions
- European soccer midweek: What to watch in the main countries
- Trump says he knew Republicans Moore, Gillespie would lose
- Chinese warplanes conduct drills in Taiwanese, Korean, and Japanese airspace
- Florida airport shooting suspect due back in court
- At least 10 dead in stampede in Bangladesh
- Poland's PM: Nord Stream 2 would be harmful to region
- Suspended Villar says Spain in danger of missing World Cup
- New high roller at the table, Penn buys Pinnacle for $2.8B
- Merkel focused on grand coalition with Social Democrats
- Hershey buying snack maker Amplify in $1.2 billion deal
- The Latest: Family of slain soldier still have questions
- Campbell gets the munchies, buys Snyder's-Lance for $4.87B
- The Latest: Calmer winds 'critical' in California firefight
- The Latest: Hundreds of migrants along Serbia's EU border
- Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. end 5-year relationship
- Popular S. Korean boy band member dies in possible suicide
- Puerto Rico gov orders review of all post-hurricane deaths
- 6 Ugandan lawmakers suspended over 'life presidency' bill
- Twitter rolls out stricter rules on abusive content
- UN rights chief: China, White House seem 'hostile' on rights
- Last seating: Trader Vic's maitre d' retires after 57 years
- British police report a 'significant' incident at Royal Air Force base used by US Air Force
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street
- 'Significant' incident at UK base used by US Air Force
- 6 aid workers missing in South Sudan following clash
- Assad says years of Syria talks have yielded 'nothing'
- Salah, the prolific frontman making Liverpool's 'Fab 4' sing
- US judge steps down after accusations of sexual misconduct
- Greece: Man sentenced to 1,489 years for migrant smuggling
- 'Insidious Intent' is an incisive British police procedural
- The Latest: US Air Force notes security incident at UK base
- Cowboy boots are as much a part of San Antonio as the Alamo
- US homebuilder sentiment hits highest mark since 1999
- Lockdown lifted at British air base used by U.S. Air Force; police say detained man only person injured
- US stock indexes keep climbing on tax news and company deals
- UN to vote on requiring US to rescind Jerusalem declaration
- Hawaii attorney general announces run for US Congress
- Stockholm truck attack trial expected to start in February
- Hundreds of migrants out in open along Serbia's EU borders
- The Latest: Police investigate mistaken identity
- Firefighters rescue pair trying to save dog from icy river
- CAS bans soccer player for 4 years in cocaine case
- AP names Cogan US South deputy director for storytelling
- Get Started: How tax bill agreement would affect businesses
- ESPN chief Skipper resigns, cites substance abuse problem
- Zimbabwe general retires, could be named vice president
- Liz Weston: How to 'death clean' your finances
- US health officials to target high-risk alternative remedies
- Amtrak train derails south of Seattle
- Authorities say "injuries and casualties reported" in Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle
- After murder conviction overturned, man ends case with plea
- Egypt says police kill 5 militants near Cairo
- Juventus president Agnelli's 1-year ban lifted on appeal
- Governor to veto bill that would add abortion restrictions
- US forces carry out airstrike against extremists in Somalia
- The Latest: 'Injuries and casualties' from Amtrak derailment
- The longest winning runs in Europe's top leagues
- Senate chairman disputes report of Corker add to tax bill
- Scott Frost named The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading Central Florida to an unbeaten season
- UCF's Scott Frost wins Associated Press Coach of the Year
- Cyril Ramaphosa elected new leader of South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress
- AP POLL ALERT: Arizona State leapfrogs Duke to No. 3 in men's Top 25, matching school best; Villanova still No. 1
- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny tells The Associated Press he would beat Putin in a fair election
- Italian populist leader: I'd say yes on a euro-exit vote
- A list of recent Amtrak derailments
- Opposition leader says he could beat Putin in fair election
- German museum returning objects robbed from Alaskan graves
- Iowa superintendent opens home to teenage immigrant
- Villanova still No. 1, Arizona State up to No. 3 in AP poll
- Sarah Palin's son Track arrested on domestic violence claims
- Cyril Ramaphosa wins leadership of South Africa's ANC party
- Washington state authorities say falling train cars struck vehicles on roadway, multiple motorists injured
- Teen killed while delivering newspapers in Chicago
- Robert Wilmers, who grew M&T Bank into regional leader, dies
- The Latest: McCain feeling well, returning after holidays
- Malls beef up dining, entertainment options to boost traffic
- Capitals' T.J. Oshie is ready to return from concussion
- Official: San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee died of heart attack
- NBA to start junior world championship for youth teams
- United States vetoes UN resolution that would have required Trump to rescind declaration of Jerusalem as Israel capital
- Dead Christmas tree to be replaced at RI Statehouse
- The Latest: US vetoes UN resolution on Jerusalem
- Clashes as Argentina Congress debates pension reform
- 9 new Nazi war crimes cases sent to German state prosecutors
- AP POLL ALERT: UConn still unanimous No. 1 in women's college hoops in light week; Auriemma chasing win No. 1,000
- UConn still unanimous No. 1 in AP women's hoops poll
- Derailed Amtrak train was making inaugural run for higher speed service, local officials had warned of dangers
- Iran finds hundreds of dead sharks in Persian Gulf
- Power outage reported in Venezuela's capital
- Goodbye 2017, and take your unicorns with you
- The Latest: Protesters gather at DeVos commencement speech
- U.S. official: At least 6 killed in Amtrak train derailment outside Seattle
- British police say security incident at military base used by U.S. Air Force is not being investigated as terrorism.
- The Latest: New Trump security strategy puts 'America first'
- U.S. official: Track obstruction seen as possible cause of Amtrak train crash near Seattle
- Greece: Former PM security officer found dead with family
- NYC fire kills mother and 3 children, ages 11, 7 and 3
- White House official: Trump judicial nominee whose qualifications were questioned by Republican senator has withdrawn
- Perry writes about the 'Higher' power that sustains him
- Oil still leaking at site of 13-year-old spill in Gulf
- Not fake news: 'Whatever' tops annoying word list, literally
- Polish state television reports Polish fighter jet has gone missing in center of country, search underway
- Cuomo to propose $11.5 million for anti-gang initiatives
- Trump judicial pick who drew ridicule at hearing withdraws
- Polish state TV: search underway for missing fighter jet
- Olsson upsets favorites to win parallel GS night race
- IOC gives Olympic life ban to Russian lawmaker in Sochi case
- The Latest: Polish official says pilot of crashed jet saved
- Ex-cop admits guilt in fatal wrong-way drunken driving crash
- Timbers hire Cosmos' Giovanni Savarese as new coach
- 13 states sue to stop cage free eggs law in Massachusetts
- White roommate in smeared body fluids case pleads not guilty
- What can $300K buy? A share in Buffett's conglomerate
- AP Explains: GOP tax package nearly law; what happens now
- FEMA defends Puerto Rico hurricane response amid criticism
- Ex-police officer convicted of trying to aid Islamic State
- Judge resigning amid sex inquiry known for colorful opinions
- Death of CSX CEO raises questions about reforms at railroad
- The Latest: Sarah Palin's son charged with hitting father
- Death toll rises to 6 in French train-bus crash
- Group sees '18 tax cuts across all incomes, biggest for rich
- After outage chaos, officials reconsider airport power setup
- Tax bill bars deducting payouts to sexual misconduct victims
- Tax bill bars deducting payouts to sexual misconduct victims
- Carlos Munoz to drive 6th entry in Indy 500 for Andretti
- 'The Last Jedi' is a hit but how much did audiences like it?
- McConnell unveils wish list to attach to spending bill
- Rates on US Treasury bills rise at weekly auction
- Minnesota prosecutor apologizes in case of Australian woman
- Commuters help people out of derailed train, comfort victims
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to address first 'jazz congress'
- The Latest: Sen. Collins says she'll vote for GOP tax bill
- Amplify Snack Brands and Akamai soar while McKesson slips
- How major US stock indexes fared on Monday
- Deported ex-Marine wins case to return to US from Mexico
- Rooney has mixed fortunes in Everton's 3-1 win over Swansea
- Former 'Shark Tank' contestant hit with drug charge
- Central tenets of Trump's new national security strategy
- Iraqi refugee gets 16 years for trying to help Islamic State
- Woman accused of lying about being raped offered plea deal
- Vice President Mike Pence postpones trip to Middle East until mid-January, citing upcoming Senate tax vote
- The Latest: US judge retires amid sex misconduct claims
- Pence postpones Mideast trip to mid-January, citing tax bill
- Amtrak train derailed on new, faster route that drew concern
- Dodgers cut projected tax payroll next year to $181 million
- Massive 'Car Wash' corruption probe in Brazil faces setbacks
- Highlights of GOP compromise bill to overhaul tax code
- Son, father, charged in connection with school threat
- White House temporarily removes petition tool
- Judge rules in favor of 2 immigrant teens who want abortions
- Q&A: AP explains Trump transition email dispute with Mueller
- Bulls F Markkanen returns from back spasms
- Marc Gasol talks Fizdale firing and Grizzlies struggles
- The Latest: House panel poised for $81B disaster aid package
- UN says there are 258 million international migrants today
- Authorities: 3 confirmed deaths in Washington state train derailment, more than 100 patients transported
- Deliberations in soccer bribery trial to resume on Tuesday
- The Latest: US agency dismayed by immigrant abortion ruling
- 'Glee' actor Mark Salling pleads guilty in child porn case
- Man who doused wife in lye, prompting face transplant, dies
- Bridges has 33, No. 2 Michigan St swats away Houston Baptist
- 10,000 Taiwanese traveled to Philippines to study English in 2017
- Mariners release LHP Albers so he can pitch in Japan
- Werder Bremen keeps faith in Florian Kohfeldt as coach
- Trump prioritizes defense of Taiwan in strategy document
- Kaminsky ties season high with 24, Hornets top Knicks 109-91
- Japan approves missile defense system amid NKorea threat
- Australia's Postecoglou to join Yokohama in J-League
- Quick, Kings end Flyers' 6-game win streak with 4-1 victory
- DeBrusk has goal, 2 assists as Bruins beat Blue Jackets 7-2
- Rozier's dunk caps Celtics' rally to 112-111 win over Pacers
- Bridges has 33, No. 2 Michigan St swats away Houston Baptist
- Rockets beat Jazz 120-99 for 14th straight win
- Patriarchal parents suspected of beating 5-year-old daughter to death
- Westbrook's season-high 38 lead Thunder past Nuggets, 95-94
- Prince, Schroder lead Hawks to 110-104 win over Heat
- K-Pop star Kim Jong-Hyun dies after apparent suicide
- Butler's 37 points spur Wolves rally past Blazers, 108-107
- Bulls beat 76ers 117-115 for 6th straight win
- China warns of 'pressure and challenges' after Trump report
- Aldridge leads Spurs past Clippers in Leonard's home debut
- Len, Suns complete 97-91 comeback win against Mavericks
- Freeman runs for 126 yards, Falcons hold off Bucs 24-21
- Japan Maglev contractors raided in bid rigging probe
Today in History
- Today in History
- Man convicted of plotting to behead blogger to be sentenced
- Strome scores 2 to lead Oilers to 5-3 win over Sharks
- Meryl Streep: 'I wasn't deliberately silent' on Weinstein
- 20 honored by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street gains on tax cut hopes
- Scientists hope to inject robo-cat with AI to help seniors
- AP PHOTOS: Giant holiday lanterns light up the Philippines
- Noesen helps Devils rally past Ducks, move atop Metropolitan
- Shooting for 2: Lakers retire Kobe Bryant's 8 and 24 jerseys
- Free agent Darvish meets with Cubs without translator
- As China bans ivory, prices and poaching fall, other countries follow
- Contemporary art museum opens exhibition that brings Florentine architecture to Taipei
- Taiwan investigators search homes of pro-Chinese New Party officials
- Al-Qaida divisions may aid Assad as he eyes Syria's Idlib
- Taipei to offer NT$1,000 reward for dashcam footage of accidents
- Nest of endangered giant softshell turtle found in Cambodia
- KD shoots Warriors past Lakers 116-114 in OT on Kobe's night
- Trump administration blames NKorea for big ransomware attack
- KD lifts Warriors over Lakers 116-114 in OT on Kobe's night
- Indonesia offers up to 50 percent discounts for tourists traveling to Bali
- Guam releases 2 videos on emergency procedures
- Getting by with less: Gap grows between FBS haves, have nots
- Snowfall impacts bottom line for businesses and Olympians
- New cold air mass hits Taiwan
- Global effort to get kids out of orphanages gains momentum
- Sen. Leahy regrets calling for Franken's resignation
- No. 7 Kentucky at UCLA highlights this week in AP Top 25
- NTSB: Data recorder shows derailed Amtrak train was traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone
- Developed countries admire role of SMEs in Taiwan: Tsai
- 2 anti-India rebels, woman killed during Kashmir fighting
- 80% of Taiwanese companies planning to give 4.7% raise in 2018
- Campaigns end in secession-dominated Catalan election
- Global effort to get kids out of orphanages gains momentum
- Survivors, VIPs commemorate 1 year since Berlin attack
- Deadly train derailment: Silence, then screams
- Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire
- Commuters rush to Amtrak train wreckage to help survivors
- MOFA to begin issuing next-generation biometric passports
- GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate
- Photo of the Day: 'No Coal'
- Calm days bring gains on giant Southern California wildfire
- Taiwan’s world No. 1 tennis star Chan Yung-jan announces new partner
- Trump administration blames NKorea for big ransomware attack
- Falcons stay close in NFC South, beat Buccaneers 24-21
- Scientists tune into brain to uncover music's healing power
- Sun dog appears in China
- German business confidence falls in December
- Noesen scores 2 late goals as Devils rally to beat Ducks
- Taiwan welcomes millionth visitor from South Korea
- Myanmar, Bangladesh set up working group for Rohingya return
- Taroko Gorge lauded as 'Yosemite of Taiwan' by LA Times
- UK police 4 men suspected of plotting terrorist attacks
- Kremlin calls Trump's national security strategy 'imperial'
- Pope Oks first step toward sainthood for "Rosary Priest"
- Greek lawmakers to vote on 2018 budget, with more austerity
- AP Interview: Iraq patriarch looks to life after war with IS
- Reporters Without Borders says 65 journalists killed in 2017
- AP PHOTOS: Tokyo baby panda debuts, melts heart of fans
- Amtrak train derailed on new, faster route that drew concern
- UK's newest, most expensive aircraft carrier needs repair
- Gatlin fires coach, 'shocked' by newspaper allegations
- Aliens might have reached Earth: former Pentagon official
- Taiwanese-American named scientist of the year by Nature
- Timeline of recent events leading up Catalonia's elections
- “Whatever” is the most annoying word for 9th year in a row
- Air safety agency clears Air Berlin pilot over final flyby
- Scuffles in Uganda parliament amid 'life presidency' debate
- World Cup leader Shiffrin leads giant slalom after 1st run
- Argentina's Congress approves pension reform amid strike
- Yemen's Shiite rebels say they have fired a ballistic missile targeting the Saudi royal palace in Riyadh
- Indonesian customs arrest 3 foreign drug suspects in Bali
- Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemeni rebels says a missile fired over the Saudi capital of Riyadh has been intercepted
- Freezing fog causes flight disruptions at UK airports
- German flight attendants union slams Ryanair refusal to talk
- Saudis intercept Yemen rebel missile targeting Saudi palace
- Italy: 7 arrested for trafficking Nigerian women
- EU condemns Albania's opposition violence at parliament
- UN says airstrikes killed at least 115 in Yemen over 11 days
- Philippine navy chief relieved due to reported frigate row
- 1 of 2 Swedish synagogue firebomb suspects released
- UN: Israel probe of Palestinian amputee's death insufficient
- UN to pursue rebels who killed 15 peacekeepers in Congo
- Macron slams Assad for comments on France supporting terror
- The Latest: In wake of airport power loss, long lines remain
- The Latest: Trump relishes likelihood of tax cut passage
- Report: Pistorius appeals sentence for killing girlfriend
- Charges filed in Croatia after death of Afghan migrant girl
- Iran summons Swiss envoy over missile remarks by US diplomat
- UK lawmakers criticize Twitter for failing to remove abuse
- UN refugee chief urges the world to spend more on Africa
- Jack in the Box selling Qdoba for $350 million
- Teen is 5th suspect in Ohio shooting that killed boy, hurt 5
- Abu Dhabi's Louvre to unveil Leonardo painting "very soon"
- 11 arrested in Croatia and Slovenia in sports corruption hit
- Egypt court sentences presidential hopeful to 6 years
- Christmas fun at Taipei Arena, Children’s Amusement Park
- Darden sales growth gives lift to 2Q, boosts 2018 outlook
- The Latest: Prosecutor opposes release of Catalan leader
- US current account trade deficit in third quarter declined to $100.6 billion, smallest in 3 years
- US housing starts climb 3.3 percent in November; single-family houses constructed at best pace in more than a decade
- US housing starts rose 3.3 percent in November
- US current account trade deficit drops 19.2 percent in Q3
- Audi recalls over 52,000 cars; fuel lines can leak
- Tenet looks to sell Conifer business, cut more costs
- Austria seeks to allay Italy's fears over citizenship plan
- Ex-Odebrecht CEO, symbol of Brazil graft probe, leaves jail
- Latest: Calm winds help California fire crews make progress
- Swiss club president wins cut in stadium ban for assault
- Rome's Christmas tree needled for losing lots of needles
- Relative moving vehicle strikes, kills toddler in driveway
- Croatia, Slovenia remain deadlocked in border dispute
- Honda to unveil new compact gas-electric hybrid sedan
- Green Party candidate asked for documents in Russia probe
- German cartel office says Facebook abusing data collection
- Barnsley bought by owners of Nice and baseball's Billy Beane
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- Church pastor, wife, convicted of fraud
- Honduras president calls for peace following re-election
- Ryan tells GOP he has no intention of quitting Speaker's job
- Saudi Arabia heralds biggest spending plans yet amid deficit
- Ta-Nehisi Coates deletes widely read Twitter account
- Problems with goal-line technology system in French league
- Police sergeant fired for ordering rookie to stun woman
- Man accused of choking his dog, punching it in ribs
- Carnival 4Q profit slides on costs, but tops 4Q forecasts
- Suspect in UK air base incident kept on psychiatric hold
- Fresh protest in Romania over legal system changes
- Suspect in Virginia car attack indicted
- Turkey's leader calls for backing of UN motion on Jerusalem
- PBS to air BBC show with Katty Kay in Rose time slot
- Lawyer, 72, sues after court officers slammed him to floor
- After Music Row rejection, Walker Hayes made a DIY studio
- Ask Brianna: Can I give to charity if money is tight?
- Marquis de Sade text named French treasure, auction canceled
- Gene therapy for rare form of blindness wins US approval
- Ridley Scott hasn't heard from Spacey after film replacement
- Targeting calls set record, AP finds Pac-12, SEC had most
- A breakdown of 2017 targeting penalties
- Highlights of GOP compromise bill to overhaul tax code
- Banking panel kills Trump nominee to lead Export-Import Bank
- Space station gets 3 new astronauts, bringing crew back to 6
- NYC New Year's Eve ceremony to feature 'Me Too' activist
- Column: Best shots, and personal favorite, of major champs
- Facebook improves how blind can "see" images using AI
- Board games get messy with squirting toilets, soggy dogs
- Idaho lands nation's first International Dark Sky Reserve
- State to keep spying on sick firefighters despite outcry
- 1 ice fisherman dies, 1 recovering after falling into pond
- Online game to players: Don't touch black people's hair
- Atletico files FIFA case against Barcelona over Griezmann
- AP PHOTOS: A look at sports in Africa and Europe in 2017
- EPA chief sweeps office for bugs, installs high-tech locks
- The Latest: UN says Congo base reoccupied after fatal attack
- Margot Robbie plans to return to ice rink for Christmas
- Lawmakers, citizens split in ballot measure power struggle
- Syrian activists launch campaign around wounded infant
- House offices paid $342k to settle workplace complaints
- Airport in Egypt's Sinai targeted while 2 ministers visited
- AP PHOTOS: Best of Europe and Africa for 2017
- Mirotic's return sparks Bulls to 6-game win streak
- Trump speaks to UK's May after row over Tweets
- UN approves cross-border aid to rebel areas in Syria
- Senior EU official visits Lebanon in show of support
- Prosecutors Driver in deadly school bus crash was on phone
- $5M bail set for priest accused of abusing North Dakota boys
- Brazil police break up drug trafficking ring.
- Pam Grier, Cybill Shepherd to appear at Las Cruces Film Fest
- Observers raise alarm about fighting in eastern Ukraine
- Israeli lawyer demands Israel halts arms sales to Honduras
- Insurer Humana pushes into delivery of health care
- Thalia makes directorial debut with HBO doc on quinceaneras
- Kelly met with black Republicans after Manigault departure
- Tegna buys San Diego's KFMB-TV, radio stations for $325M
- Nebraska panel denies request to amend Keystone XL ruling
- Authorities: at least 12 dead in bus crash in eastern Mexico
- Senators oppose surveillance law extension in spending bill
- Interior Dept. says US relies on China for critical minerals
- Will tax plan turn cash-hoarding companies into spenders?
- Ex-Kentucky judge reprimanded for stance on gay adoptions
- Pastor cleared of charge in pneumonia death of grandchild
- Counties sorting through write-in votes in Senate race
- Massive fire destroys oil company in northern Minnesota
- AP source: MLS plans to announce Nashville team
- Company denies skirting law with refinery near national park
- A look at travel lists: Where to go in 2018
- Ski resort hopes to reopen after chair lift stranded dozens
- Germany police make arrest in Hamburg subway explosion
- From Malta to Minneapolis, a look at where to go in 2018
- IBSF panel: Zubkov, Tretiakov should not be suspended
- Chinese tire maker picks North Carolina site for major plant
- Libya's parliament appoints new central bank governor
- Nebraska motel managers plead guilty to enslaving immigrant
- Trial that strained US, Turkey relations heads to a finish
- France passes law to ban all oil and gas production by 2040
- Slovenian biathlete DQ'ed from 2010 Olympics for doping
- School bus driver in custody after train accident in France
- The Latest: Feds probing if engineer was distracted in crash
- San Diego County sees slowdown in Hepatitis A cases
- The Latest: Virginia State Police superintendent retiring
- Police seek man who robbed Salvation Army at gunpoint
- Mexican journalist killed attending event at child's school
- Missouri revenue chief expects minor federal tax effect
- Mother sues San Francisco police for fatally shooting son
- Women charged after 5 hurt with glue gun at Chicago day care
- Baby bongo born, more likely soon at Species Survival Center
- House passes first rewrite of nation's tax laws in three decades, providing steep tax cuts for businesses, the wealthy
- Review: Book of celeb interviews best enjoyed in small sips
- All 1,694 residents of US town becoming Scottish landowners
- 2013 Wimbledon champ Marion Bartoli says she's coming back
- Cuomo orders heightened holiday season security in New York
- Tax Bill: What's in, what's out, what happens
- Royal Caribbean confirms cruise ship passengers were on bus that suffered fatal crash in eastern Mexico
- Maryland man pleads guilty in Chicago federal hacking case
- The Latest: Royal Caribbean confirms passengers in bus crash
- American's basketball ban in Italy reduced on appeal
- Justin Thomas raking in cash and playing for trophies
- The Year of #MeToo: A scoop, a tweet, and then a reckoning
- Given 2nd chance, former prison chef opens new eatery
- Analysis: GOP's tea party promises dashed in tax cut embrace
- Ex-officer convicted of helping gang members gets 10 years
- Sword-swallower who once ran museum called Freakatorium dies
- Shutdown starts for coal-fired plant serving US southwest
- Lady Gaga achieves 'dream' with Las Vegas residency
- The Latest: Man apologizes to blogger for beheading plot
- Trump nominates Susan Thornton as top diplomat for East Asia
- How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday
- AP NewsBreak: Dodgers hit with $36.2M tax, Yanks with $15.7M
- Democrats say 3 provisions in GOP tax bill violate Senate rules and will be removed, forcing House to revote Wednesday
- Young immigrants' fate unclear as Congress delays DACA fix
- Rail enthusiasts killed in derailment were excited for ride
- Prospects ebb for high court fight over immigrant's abortion
- Man convicted in death, dismemberment case gets 70 years
- Fox's version of 'Christmas Story' fails to excite viewers
- Former 'Property Wars' star gets prison in Arizona for fraud
- Voice of a grocery store angel: Shoppers get operatic treat
- New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI vs. West Indies
- Oklahoma high court reverses itself in Syrian torture case
- Schalke beats Cologne 1-0 in 3rd round of German Cup
- McDermott and Microsoft skid; Tenet and Darden rise
- Stitch Fix's first earnings report disappoints; shares fall
- Napoli beats Udinese 1-0 to reach Italian Cup quarterfinals
- CIA says it won't confirm it has documents about Yemen raid
- Mitch Marner leads Maple Leafs past Hurricanes 8-1
- US urges UN to punish Iran, but Russia says no sanctions
- Ryan: Tax overhaul came naturally to Republicans
- Leganes, Levante draw 0-0 as 2 sent off in Spanish league
- DHS secretary pledges more help during Puerto Rico visit
- Nations to hold North Korea meeting in Canada on Jan. 16
- Texas general gives update about fight against Islamic State
- Federal regulators approve 'living wills' for 8 big banks
- FedEx says record number of holiday deliveries are on track
- A faulty title and other glitches slow down GOP tax bill
- City beats Leicester in shootout to reach League Cup semis
- Man charged for alleged racist attack against Sterling
- Scuba-diving Santa Claus delights children in San Francisco
- Immigrant rights group sues ICE over Somali deportation bid
- J.K. Simmons to reign as Bacchus for 2018 Mardi Gras
- Mom of Charlottesville victim to speak at street dedication
- Death in Louisiana is 20th caused by Takata air bags
- Sand "too fine" for beach volleyball at Commonwealth Games
- Author of online hit 'Cat Person' has 7-figure book deal
- Former Wisconsin regulator to lead EPA's Chicago office
- Amtrak didn't wait for system that could've prevented wreck
- New York Islanders may be returning from city to suburbs
- AP Exclusive: Pulp giant's makeover obscures supplier ties
- Starc has heel bruise, still doubtful for 4th Ashes test
- Taiwan headline news
- Envoy stresses people-to-people exchanges
- Packers playing without chance for playoffs
- Following Trump's report, China urges US to accept its rise
- West Indies held to 248-9 in 1st ODI vs New Zealand
- Less is more: Fewer Taipei 101 fireworks, but longer display
- Bradley Beal scores 26 as Wizards beat Pelicans 116-106
- Lundqvist makes 39 saves as Rangers beat Ducks 4-1
- Daley gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Red Wings top Islanders 6-3
- Staal's 2 goals help Wild rally past Senators 6-4
- Top 10 Google news searches for Taiwan in 2017
- GACC unveils Taiwan cultural promotion agenda for 2018
- Students at Nat. Taiwan University express concern for humanities programs
- APNewsBreak: Michael Jackson sex abuse lawsuit dismissed
- Ehlers scores 2, Tanev nets winner as Jets top Predators 6-4
- Antetokounmpo helps Bucks top Cavaliers 119-116
- Church official: Cardinal Law, disgraced ex-archbishop of Boston and central figure in church's sex abuse crisis, dies
- Jeter hears complaints of Marlins fans at town hall
- Commemorative water bottle for Alishan Forest Railway's 105th anniversary unveiled in Taipei
- Cardinal Bernard Law, central figure in abuse scandal, dies
- Today in History
- Abandoned pets swamp shelters in post-hurricane Puerto Rico
- Philippine president declares Christmas truce with rebels
- Rogue Venezuela cop surfaces in online video showing attack
- Prosecutors seek 15 years for 2nd man in beheading plot
- Prosecutors seek to reinstate charges in 2015 Amtrak wreck
- Panthers rally for 3-2 win, hand Coyotes 7th straight loss
- Vietnam police probe oil executive in widened crackdown
- New Zealand vs. West Indies 1st ODI scoreboard
- Christmas in Bethlehem: Trump's Jerusalem shift looms large
- Myanmar investigates 10 bodies found in grave in Rakhine
- Theodore's goal with 2.3 seconds left lifts Vegas over Tampa
- Detroit judge mulling release of detained Iraqi nationals
- Wisconsin man who stole guns, wrote manifesto faces prison
- New Zealand beats West Indies by 5 wickets in 1st ODI
- Deslauriers scores twice, Canadiens beat Canucks 7-5
- Trump names veteran diplomat who studied in Taiwan to top East Asia job
- Russian ice dancer Bukin following father's path to Olympics
- Cold advisory: Temp in Taiwan could drop to 10 degrees tonight
- AP analysis of Iraq morgue records shows 9,000 to 11,000 civilians died in battle to free Mosul from Islamic State group
- 9,000-plus died in battle with Islamic State group for Mosul
- Taiwan's presidential office reveals Lunar New Year's greeting card designs
- Conservation group says Japan aiding in illegal ivory trade
- Red wouldn't like this: Celtics at home on Christmas
- US declares North Korea responsible for 'WannaCry' cyber attacks of May 2017
- American says he escaped Indonesian jail due to extortion
- Size of support staffs gives Power Five teams big edge
- Win some, lose some ... a lot in a row for streaky Flyers
- 9,000-plus dead in Mosul: Cost to oust Islamic State group
- Haley to UN members: US will be 'taking names' on Jerusalem
- Introduction of best spots on Xiangshan to watch Taipei 101 fireworks display
- Asian shares mixed in listless trading on Wall Street fall
- 18-test Wallaby and German-born Stan Pilecki dies aged 70
- Greece: At least 7 injured in migrant detention center fight
- Randolph powers Kings past slumping 76ers 101-95
- Antetokounmpo scores 27, Bucks hold off Cavaliers 119-116
- Veggie might: Titans' D gets boost after going vegetarian
- A sweeping tax plan whose promises face widespread doubts
- EPA says Superfund Task Force left behind little paper trail
- U.S. tax reform package to attract more investment from Taiwan
- Wildfire evacuees worry about homes as holidays approach
- Officials: Why was train in fatal Amtrak wreck speeding?
- Go big, go small? The fight to survive in California pot
- Future uncertain for program protecting young immigrants
- Senate moves tax cut legislation to brink of final passage
- FIFA says Chinese dairy producer a 2018 World Cup sponsor
- Somalis on US deportation flight shackled for days: Lawsuit
- Tax Bill: What's in, what's out, what happens
- Highlights of GOP compromise bill to overhaul tax code
- Top court says EU governments can regulate Uber as a transport company, in new blow to ride service
- China rebuffs S. Korean President after state visit, reinstates travel ban on tour groups
- Top EU court: Uber should be considered a transport company
- Toyota says it sold 10.35 million vehicles this year
- 2 rail buffs killed in wreck couldn't wait for faster trains
- Taiwan 2nd most likely place where WW III starts in 2018: scholar
- Amtrak didn't wait for system that could've prevented wreck
- Amazon drops sale of circumcision kit in UK after complaint
- Syrian activists and rescuers say at least 17 people have been killed in airstrikes in a rebel-held village
- National Taiwan University launches liaison office with business
- Chinese company Xunlei plans US cloud computing service
- Activists: Airstrikes in rebel-held Syrian village killed 17
- EU Court: If sorbet tastes like it, pop the Champagne name
- Vatican envoy: Unilateral moves on Jerusalem threaten peace
- UN closes 1st of several South Sudan protection camps
- East Timor parliament rejects government budget second time
- Kenya's economy suffers after presidential election turmoil
- The Latest: Uber plays down EU ruling it is transport firm
- Sri Lanka defends Ceylon tea after Russian ban
- No decision yet on Russia's participation in Paralympics
- Malaysian stewardesses raise hackles for 'arousing' uniforms
- US lifts ban on research involving dangerous pathogens like SARS, MERS, and Avian flu
- Putin: Public man who is reserved even by Russian standards
- Chinese leaders promise more imports, less financial risk
- President Tsai calls for closer Taiwan-EU collaboration on green energy
- EU Brexit negotiator says key EU principles must apply during transition period for Britain
- EU Brexit negotiator says the 'logical end' of British transition period must be Dec 31, 2020
- EU negotiator says Brexit treaty must be finalized by October 2018
- Turkey's leader slams UAE over 'forefathers' retweet
- EU negotiator: Brexit transition by end of 2020
- IMF revises down UK growth forecast amid Brexit
- Italy's Eni CEO faces corruption trial for Nigerian deal
- European court: EU rules don't cover Sharia law divorces
- Catalonia's divided residents head to the polls again
- Taiwan military will no longer publicize Chinese incursions
- Turkish FM will vote on Jerusalem at UN General Assembly
- Polish news agency PAP says European Union triggers Article 7, a procedure that could result in sanctions against Poland
- Egyptian forces clash with militants near Sinai airport
- An atypical election likely to extend Catalonia's suffering
- Former Czech Republic, Arsenal midfielder Rosicky retires
- Report: EU takes unprecedented step against Poland
- Polish justice minister insists Poland will continue to 'reform' justice system despite EU censure
- Nuclear regulator downplays safety warnings
- Man accused of plotting to kill UK's May to face trial
- Delta wants someone to pay for its losses in airport outage
- European Commission confirms it has triggered article 7 against Poland, a step that could lead to sanctions
- Court bans Dutch arm of Bandidos motorcycle gang
- Cause of death sought for child whose remains found in yard
- Germany army, Deutsche Bahn file suit against truck makers
- A look at some winners and losers under the GOP tax plan
- Review: Plummer rescues 'All the Money' from the dustbin
- Iran sentences former vice president to 63 years in prison
- Man who shared Prince George photo to go on terrorism trial
- New York high school names building after Bill Joel's mother
- The Latest: Poland vows to continue with judicial overhaul
- The Latest: Ryan says tax cut needed to keep businesses home
- Turkey seeks jail term for NBA player for insulting Erdogan
- Lawyer: 20-year fugitive will plead guilty to prison escape
- Sweden to move toward consent law
- German prosecutors say Afghan Taliban suspect arrested
- Police: Officers fatally shoot man holding pellet gun
- Philippine navy chief removed for questioning frigate deal
- The Latest: Serbia, Croatia arrest 17 for smuggling migrants
- The Latest: Palestinian leader in Saudi Arabia amid turmoil
- UN calls for calm in Iraq's Kurdish region amid protests
- ContourGlobal to build $1.18 billion power plant in Kosovo
- Pakistan to allow family visit for jailed Indian officer
- Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bowl against India
- Zimbabwe's new leader vows to open country to investors
- Saudi, Lebanon diplomats caught in diplomatic tussle
- Meghan Markle joins royal Christmas lunch at palace
- Latest: Firefighters brace for return of California winds
- Fun activities planned for group's bus trip to Taiwan’s Miaoli County with OhBear
- Man jailed for 16 weeks for racially abusing Sterling
- Greek authorities search for group threating to taint food
- National guardsman admits threatening Vice President Pence
- 'Pokemon Go' unleashes its critters in Apple's AR playground
- Germany concerned at Russia withdrawal from Ukraine monitors
- A beloved Santa-themed kiddie park has reopened in Vermont
- Miami Open says new site has more space, better amenities
- Democrat recount win could alter power in Virginia's House
- Michigan man injured by sandbag thrown from Ohio overpass
- Jury set to get case in US trial of Turkish banker
- Greenpeace calls for investigation into Sinarmas dealings
- Kenya watchdog says 92 people killed in election violence
- Pussy Riot activist detained during protest in Moscow
- The word 'Russia' to appear on Olympic uniforms
- Markets Right Now: Stock indexes open broadly higher
- Musicians ask Boston orchestra to diversify its programming
- Hathurusingha takes charge as Sri Lanka cricket coach
- French prime minister says pricy private flight only option
- Republican official: Losing Virginia House candidate to challenge 1 vote for opponent, possibly changing outcome
- The Latest: Virginia Republican to challenge single ballot
- UNC's Hatchell, UConn's Auriemma reach 1,000 victories
- Americans bought homes at the fastest pace in nearly 11 years, as sales climbed 5.6 percent in November
- New York Islanders get state approval to leave Brooklyn, move to new arena at Belmont Park racetrack
- Macedonia opposition party plans to block borders as protest
- New York Islanders to leave Brooklyn, return to suburbs
- Netanyahu ally resigns as coalition whip amid police probe
- US home sales climb 5.6 percent in November to 11-year high
- Banks help stocks higher after Senate passes tax bill
- 5-year-old Chicago boy shot in 2016 shoots himself in hand
- Red Wings' Abdelkader fined $5,000 for spearing Islander
- Oklahoma street honoring KKK member to be renamed
- Swedish man arrested at UK airport suspected of terrorism
- US envoy says Trump will take vote on Jerusalem 'personally'
- GOP Senator: Vote in January on fate of young immigrants
- Canada says 1 citizen among those killed in Mexico bus crash
- Unlike others at Fox, Cavuto uninterested in Trump interview
- Choir teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy for 3 years
- Putin says Russia's spy agencies prevented 60 terror attacks
- Mexico officials: 8 Americans, 2 Swedes, 1 Canadian, 1 Mexican among dead in Mexico tour bus crash
- Ex-Michigan trooper charged with second-degree murder in death of teen who crashed ATV after being shot with stun gun.
- Ex-Michigan trooper charged with murder in boy's death
- 2 Kosovo citizens arrested on terror charges
- Uber names former Orbitz chief Barney Harford as CEO
- Big cities possess 2 worlds: one violent, another prosperous
- When it comes to holiday cards, which celebs do it right?
- Nadler wins contest to serve as top Democrat on Judiciary
- US sanctions 5 Russians for violating human rights under law named for late Russian whistleblower
- Big cities possess 2 worlds: one violent, another prosperous
- US slaps 5 Russians with sanctions over human rights
- Uber taps Barney Harford as COO
- Potty-mouthed ex-NBA star rants about stolen toilet
- What to expect for your personal finances in 2018
- Review: 'Jumanji' sequel serves up stars, good hearted fun
- Former Brazilian governor turns himself in to police
- Lebanon minister calls Uber unsafe after Briton's murder
- Cologne keeps faith in coach, signs striker to boost attack
- Poland's president says he has signed two laws that put courts under political control, subject of EU review.
- French prosecutors name same suspect in 2 murder cases
- Florida governor: Senator should step down over allegations
- Shutdown clock ticking, GOP struggling for spending deal
- Burkina Faso's government suspends trade with North Korea
- Republican, Democratic governors urge Congress to save DACA
- Laurie Metcalf gets her first Oscars shot with 'Lady Bird'
- Chicago foundation awards $100M to Syrian children's program
- School ditches online learning program after parents revolt
- Congo forces backed deadly militia violence, report says
- Sen. Rand Paul threatens to block House surveillance bill
- India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Brazil's Lula says he'll be a candidate until court bans him
- Swiss executive opposes nationwide ban on face coverings
- With 5 Grammy nods, SZA emerges as music's breakout star
- The Latest: US citizens confirmed dead in Mexico crash
- Settlement talks ongoing in prep school sex assault lawsuit
- Dutch Cabinet wants no referendum on law to end referendums
- Police: Florida man drags officer with his car for half-mile
- SpaceX unveils new Falcon Heavy rocket before January launch
- 6 missing aid workers in South Sudan now safe, UN says
- Risk for middle class: That GOP tax cuts could fade away
- Giants acquire Evan Longoria, cash from Rays for 4 players
- Judge declares mistrial in Nevada case against rancher accused of leading 2014 armed standoff with US agents
- The Latest: Cuomo hails NY Islanders' return to Long Island
- Germany: Man suspected of planning attack as IS member
- The Latest: Mistrial declared in 2014 Nevada armed standoff
- The Latest: Police support murder charge against ex-trooper
- 3 of Hoffman's accusers explain why they decided to talk now
- US hopes for gold rest on trio of Olympic rookie goaltenders
- No. 12 Gonzaga gets big contributions from younger players
- UN chief says conflicts today average more than 20 years
- Outtakes: SZA on writing for Beyonce and sampling Timberlake
- Woman who caused fiance's kayaking death is leaving prison
- The Latest: Crews work to clear train wreckage
- Ethics watchdog says Canada PM Trudeau broke conflict rules
- Report: Inadequate warning by park officials in Smokies fire
- Man convicted of rape, robbery freed over faulty witness ID
- Suit blames parents of man accused of killing, burying 4
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Mistrial declared in Nevada armed standoff with US agents
- Sheriff: Virginia woman mauled to death by her dogs
- ArcelorMittal agrees to pay $1.5M in coke plant lawsuit
- Palestinian girl praised as hero after confronting soldiers
- Science Says: Are poinsettias poisonous? Some holiday truths
- Review: 'Pitch Perfect 3' not the aca-peak of this series
- Charlottesville dedicates street to car attack victim
- Missouri tries for world's largest Christmas stocking record
- Shiffrin beats Vlhova to win World Cup parallel slalom race
- After net neutrality: Brace for internet 'fast lanes'
- Students defrauded by for-profits may not get full relief
- LA County investigating reports of illnesses at Chipotle
- Congress is dealing 2 big blows to Obama-era health law
- Controversy over wildlife tourism and selfies in the Amazon
- Brazilian president sees approval rating rise slightly
- Tennessee governor exonerates man in 1978 rape conviction
- Michael Ray charged with DUI; hit car at McDonald's
- E! network host Catt Sadler quits, citing gender gap in pay
- Torino beats Roma 2-1 to reach Italian Cup quarterfinals
- 'Godfather of Grass' pleads guilty to drug charge
- Missouri man who killed wife gets 35-year federal sentence
- Lawsuit accuses former 49ers player Jarryd Hayne of rape
- Lawyer tells US court Ukraine oligarch's extradition on hold
- Israel, US team up to block UN vote on Jerusalem
- The Latest: Judge grills Trump lawyer on immigration policy
- Review: Jackman's a great 'Showman.' The movie? Not so much
- Mexican state prosecutor: Bus crash that killed 12 caused by driver's negligence and excess of speed
- Premier League club Swansea fires coach Paul Clement
- Uganda lawmakers pass contentious 'life presidency' bill
- Boston opened 'Pandora's box' of clergy sex abuse worldwide
- Premier League club Swansea fires coach Clement
- Peru captain Paolo Guerrero eligible for World Cup after FIFA reduces drugs ban to 6 months
- The Latest: Judge to rule on detained Iraqi nationals
- Officer wounded, suspect dead after hospital shooting
- The Latest: Wisconsin gun thief sentenced to 14 years
- Carlos Santana's team-first attitude attracted Phillies
- Iran state TV: 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near capital
- Puerto Rico fears economic downturn from tax reform bill
- Study: Moose on Lake Superior island are shrinking
- UK First Secretary of State Damian Green resigns amid allegations of pornography found on office computer in 2008.
- Killing of Mexico journalist draws int'l condemnation
- Trump orders boost in production of critical minerals
- Key ally of British prime minister resigns amid porn scandal
- Peru's Guerrero set for World Cup after doping ban gets cut
- Family of teen who died in football log drill files lawsuit
- In a shrinking Hollywood, Payne aims big in 'Downsizing'
- How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday
- FedEx and Micron Technology rise; Philip Morris skids
- Officials don't expect decline in tourism from Custer fire
- No tax cuts for Christmas? Trump might delay bill signing
- Woman with complaint against Fox's Ailes settles case
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's truth-warp on taxes; Dems drift, too
- 3rd man killed in train wreck was convicted sex offender
- AT&T, Boeing and Fifth Third pass tax cut savings to workers
- Trump, King Salman speak after missile fired at Saudi Arabia
- LaPointe dropped, leaving 8 running for US Soccer president
- Bayern beats defending champ Dortmund 2-1 in German Cup
- Brazilian transgender player debuts in top volleyball league
- Times will keep reporter accused of sexual misconduct
- Cavani moves 1 behind Ibrahimovic's record as PSG wins 3-1
- Husband of Iowa's 1st woman governor gets 'first lady' doll
- Sen. Warner cautions Trump against meddling in Mueller probe
- Ex-journalist gets 5 years in prison in Jewish threats case
- Man United League Cup defense ended by 2nd-tier Bristol City
- Rapper XXXTentacion to be released on battery charges
- Zoo's African lioness, last of triplets, dies at age 17
- South Africa's new ANC leader vows unity for weakened party
- The Latest: Victim in Jewish threats case talks about terror
- Cardinal Law's legacy: a stain of scandal on the church
- Problems loom, but Congress likely to punt them to next year
- South Africa ruling party leader says ANC must halt graft, other abuses 'within our own ranks'
- High court fight over immigrant's abortion avoided for now
- Cowboys star Elliott mum on hiatus in return from suspension
- The Latest: South Africa's new party leader: Graft must end
- 3 opposition parties in Venezuela blocked from elections
- Trump commutes sentence of kosher meatpacking executive
- Vela scores in last match for Sociedad before joining MLS
- Woman accused of shoplifting at store's police charity event
- Jury ends day without verdict at FIFA soccer bribery trial
- The Latest: Atlanta airport official apologies for outage
- Majority of top prospects capitalize on early signing period
- Khloe Kardashian confirms pregnancy with Instagram post
- Review: 'Downsizing,' a big-picture film about little people
- Al Franken to officially leave US Senate seat on Jan. 2
- Judge: Plastic surgery was wrongly denied for 3 HIV patients
- Gymnast McKayla Maroney says settlement covered up sex abuse
- Venus Williams, other driver cleared in fatal crash
- Ex-wife of slain NBA player Wright is fighting extradition
- Major League Soccer: Nashville granted latest expansion team
- The cold returns for Winter Games in mountainous Peyongchang
- Bacharach, Costello team up on musical benefit for horses
- Review: 'Bright' is when Harry Potter vomits on a cop flick
- Ryan savors tax bill win, but coming fights could roil GOP
- Isaiah Thomas could be playing for Cavaliers next week
- Search resumes for missing in deadly Chile mudslide
- Canadian pilot killed in small plane crash in Panama City
- Family of slain Australian concerned about US investigation
- Dog mauls woman to death at a Phoenix boarding facility
- N. Korea soldier flees to South via heavily fortified border
- Family of slain Australian concerned about US investigation
- Taiwan headline news
- Paraguay, Lobos de Puebla player Fabbro detained in Mexico
- Marijuana activist since 1960s facing California pot charges
- Judge OKs bail with monitoring for Sarah Palin's son Track
- Taipei to ban free plastic bags in 2018
- Yonhap news agency says N. Korea fires 20 rounds of warning shots after North soldier defects
- Fire at Taoyuan airport: Tractor towing JAL jet bursts into flames
- Backhoe plunges onto cars, killing 2 outside Mexico City
- Woman sues rapper Nelly claiming sexual assault, defamation
- The Latest: Father charged after boy, 5, shoots self in hand
- Raptors overcome sluggish start to beat Hornets 129-111
- The Latest: S. Korea fires shots after North soldier defects
- Oladipo, balanced Pacers pull away from Atlanta 105-95
- Kings hold off Nets 104-99 to complete back-to-back sweep
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Joonas Korpisalo, Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs 4-2
- Mexico arrests suspect in deadly assault on media executive
- Valentine, Mirotic help Bulls top Magic for 7th straight win
- Sabres assign Nylander to play for Sweden Junior team
- Olynyk scores career-high 32 for Heat in return to Boston
- Pulp giant stirs new conflicts with Indonesian villagers
- Westbrook scores 24, leads Thunder to 107-79 win over Jazz
- Bank of Japan keeps easy credit stance as inflation eludes
- Kuzma, Lakers overcome Harden's 51 to end Rockets' streak
- Taiwan Ambassador to Fiji presents US$500,000 for regional scholarships
- Couturier scores 16th goal, Flyers beat Red Wings 4-3
- Sean Couturier scores 16th goal, Flyers top Red Wings 4-3
- Barnes scores 25, Mavs top Pistons 110-93 in Smith's return
- Mystery solved as Australian sub found after 103 years
- Photo of the Day: Fantastic beasts and where to find them in Taiwan
- Kuzma, Lakers overcome Harden's 51 to end Rockets' streak
- Taiwan and Japan sign MOU on maritime emergency and rescue cooperation
- Mexico arrests former party official in corruption case
- Uganda scraps age limit for president, current leader Musuveni may keep presidency for life
- Towns, Butler lead Timberwolves past Nuggets 112-104
- Peru's leader set to face enemies before impeachment vote
- Survivor testimony and footage obtained by AP bolster evidence showing Myanmar's armed forces have massacred civilians.
- Woman whose 84 Great Danes were seized faces sentencing
- AP Explains: Why is Peru weighing president's ouster?
- Sen. Schumer urges quick federal review for Legoland
- Mom who faked son's cancer sentenced to probation
- Killings hit record low in New York, despite terror attacks
- Venezuelan prosecutors look to settle scores from exile
- Myanmar army massacred dozens of Rohingya, survivors say
- Myanmar massacre survivors live amid reminders of tragedy
- South Korean forces fire warning shots in two separate security incidents
- Local media: Nut rage executive to avoid jail time as South Korea's top court upholds suspended jail term
- Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Flames beat Blues 2-1
- Aldridge, Gasol lead Spurs to 93-91 win over Trail Blazers
- South Korean Media: Nut rage executive to avoid jail time
- Bank of Taiwan launches Disney silver banknotes to celebrate Year of the Dog
- 1 or 2 girls accused in Slender Man stabbing to be sentenced
- Trump threat to cut aid raises stakes in UN Jerusalem vote
- China sentences Taiwanese swindlers deported from Kenya
- Myanmar army massacred dozens of Rohingya, survivors say
- Asian shares mixed lower as US tax passage fails to impress
- Bus slams into trailer in Pakistan, killing 11
- Taiwan’s Green Energy Roofs project urges the public to build a green home
- Australian police say up to 19 injured after car rams into crowd in central Melbourne; driver arrested
- Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; up to 19 injured
- Barr thriving for Vikes while bracing for Packer-fan hate
- Bullets fly as cops bust Buddha robbers at Bombing Handan festival
- Knicks overhaul: Mills, Perry changing franchise's identity
- Fine dining or fast food? Eating's better in Power Five
- All buses electric by 2030, cars by 2040: Taiwan Premier
- Taiwan to ease restrictions for Chinese visitors to outlying islands, Kinmen and Matsu
- New Year's Eve countdown events in Taiwan
- Man claims father-in-law used toupee to scare him
- Taiwan News wishes you happy holidays & a great year ahead!
- Tax pros are suddenly very popular, if a little confused
- New winds could end calm, slow work on California wildfire
- Polls open across Catalonia as Spain watches the pivotal election following separatist bid
- Ex-Marine deported to Mexico 15 years ago will return to US
- Spain watches as divided Catalans vote in polarized election
- NKorea vows to retaliate over US ransomware accusation
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's 'middle-class miracle' favors wealthy
- Iraqi Kurdish ministers resign amid protests
- High-speed internet to bring big change in remote Alaska
- Russian parliament ratifies naval base agreement with Syria
- Pawlenty eyes return to national stage but in a new GOP era
- Israeli reporter says Netanyahu apologized for mocking him
- Lawmakers hoping to approve a must-pass spending bill
- GOP's Kennedy makes life tough for a Trump judicial nominee
- Mass recall of French-made baby milk over salmonella fears
- Double trouble: Typhoon Tembin poised to hit Philippines as Kai-Tak leaves
- Philippine officials say rescue underway for about 200 people on board sinking inter-island ferry
- Woman dies of shock after Iran earthquake
- The Latest: Melbourne police believe ramming was deliberate
- Rescuers try to save 200 people on sinking Philippine ferry
- Positive IMF review paves way for $2B transfer to Egypt
- Who's who in Catalonia's election marked by secession fight
- 'Best in history' Ronaldo put to test by Messi in 'clasico'
- Germany's highest peak gets new record-breaking cable car
- Three dead in Taiwan freeway fire
- China urges others to avoid 'complicating' Myanmar dispute
- Suspect in bombing of Dortmund team bus goes on trial
- I-Mei CEO Luis Ko calls for zero tolerance on drugs, drunk driving
- The Latest: Voters queue to have their say in Catalonia
- Birmingham to host Commonwealth Games in 2022
- Upcoming Events and Activities in Taipei for December 22 through January 5
- Civil war is pushing South Sudan closer to starvation
- UK official says prime minister had to dismiss deputy
- Pop superstar A-Mei's image to appear on Taipei 101 during New Year’s Eve event
- Video shows SE Asian workers deboning chicken feet with their mouths
- 16 feared dead after South Korean fire
- Pope denounces 'cancer' of cliques, ambition in Vatican
- China sentences 85 people, including 44 Taiwanese, for scams
- The Latest: Israel's PM blasts UN as 'house of lies'
- South Africa's ANC party wants embassy downgrade in Israel
- Aid group says Yemen cholera outbreak has infected 1 million
- After nearly 25 years, Yugoslav court to close its doors
- Elvis Presley memorabilia on auction block at Graceland
- Melbourne police: Suspect in car ramming is Australian of Afghan descent, has history of drug use, mental health issues
- Melbourne police: No evidence at this time that car ramming is linked to terrorism, but investigation continuing
- Taiwan Central Bank keeps rate unchanged at Perng Fai-nan’s last meeting
- Ferry with 251 on board capsizes in Philippines, at least 4 dead
- EU orders Italy to recover millions from steelmaker ILVA
- 3 ordered to stand trial in murder of Maltese journalist
- Russia continues to arm Balkan ally Serbia
- UK's May raising concern over Polish laws in Warsaw visit
- 4 Romanians jailed for thefts from moving truck in Sweden
- The Latest: House GOP offering new patch to avert shutdown
- School bus driver charged in deadly French train collision
- Zimbabwe president makes first foreign trip to South Africa
- Greece to arrest court protesters as property auctions loom
- Reports: Briton detained in Iran could be released soon
- US Defense Secretary Mattis makes rare trip to American base at Guantanamo Bay; 1st Pentagon chief to visit since 2002
- Britton fills in as Swansea coach after Clement fired
- Mattis is 1st Pentagon chief to visit Guantanamo since 2002
- Half the Saudi population receiving welfare in new system
- Indigenous Arctic herder loses much-publicized appeal
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released
- Owner says record-holding cats died in November house fire
- AP-NORC Poll: Health care is the issue that won't go away
- AP Poll: Sexual misconduct allegations voted top news story
- Taiwanese girl receives filial piety award in tears as grandpa she cared for died 3 days ago
- Swiss regulator: JP Morgan violated money-laundering rules
- How the AP-NORC poll on national priorities was conducted
- At least 28 die in fire at fitness center in South Korea
- Dybala's touch back in time for Juventus showdown with Roma
- Police: Texas baby found alive after mother fatally stabbed
- Pope to administer final rites at Cardinal Law funeral
- US economy grew at 3.2 percent in July-September quarter, slightly slower than previous estimate
- Applications for US unemployment benefits rose last week to still-low 245,000
- US economy grew at 3.2 percent rate in third quarter
- German man arrested for anti-Semitic slurs at Israeli cafe
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- Applications for US jobless aid rise to still-low 245,000
- Taipei warns of possible heavy traffic areas on New Year’s Eve
- EU clears Lufthansa plan to take over part of Air Berlin
- Family of slain Australian concerned about US investigation
- U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy and wife welcome second child
- APNewsBreak: Mormons perform baptisms on Holocaust victims
- Police probing shooting at Ohio psychiatric services ER
- Cameroon frees journalist who appealed prison sentence
- 12 reputed gang members charged with crimes including murder
- Timeline of recent events leading up Catalonia's elections
- The Latest: Firefighters douse hot spots as winds whip up
- Home Depot's online push continues with Company Store buy
- Bayern signs Germany striker Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim
- AP source: Indians agree to contract with 1B Alonso
- Maine game warden's plane breaks through thin ice, pilot OK
- Ajax provisionally suspends coaching staff
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- The Latest: Peru's leader arrives at parliament to testify
- Ford, Mazda recall pickups a 2nd time for air bag problem
- Putin speaks to Saudi king, condemns Yemeni rebel action
- Police: School bus driver drove drunk with students aboard
- Hughes in danger as Stoke loses identity, slides down league
- Russia says new cruise missile doesn't violate arms pact
- Facebook changing how it identifies 'fake news' stories
- Jury deliberations resume at FIFA bribery trial
- German union calls for strike Friday by Ryanair pilots
- Long-term US mortgage rates blip higher this week
- AP Exclusive: Famed conductor accused of sexual misconduct
- US hits Myanmar general with sanctions in 1st such action against country since US-Myanmar ties improved 5 years ago
- Mosul is a graveyard: Final IS battle kills 9,000 civilians
- AP Exclusive: Famed conductor accused of sexual misconduct
- Stocks are opening moderately higher on Wall Street
- US levies sanctions against Myanmar general, dozen others
- Long Island Iced Tea changing name to Long Blockchain
- Environmental groups criticize Liberia's new logging law
- Mediaset to broadcast World Cup matches in Italy
- Pussy Riot activist sentenced to community works for protest
- Search for missing WWII bomber gets renewed push
- Long-term US mortgage rates blip higher this week
- The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe
- Swiss decry EU 'discrimination' over financial market access
- Manchester clubs avoid sanctions after derby melee
- Soaring overdose deaths cut US life expectancy for 2nd year
- The Associated Press names its entertainer of the year
- Putin says theater director's case has no ulterior motives
- Brazil's illiteracy rate falls slightly to 7.2 percent
- US women to play Germany, England, France in soccer in March
- The Latest: Suspect arrested in Texas missing infant case
- Cincinnati, Detroit, Sacramento wait as MLS delays next pick
- US officials cite risk if foreign intelligence law lapses
- Scottish soccer official charged over rules breaches
- Man had 166 live cats and 55 dead ones in his home
- Libyan PM says preparations for 2018 elections underway
- People targeted Thursday by US for rights abuses, corruption
- 6 killed in northern Mexico as violence threatens Los Cabos
- Cavs assign Isaiah Thomas to Canton team to practice
- Despite age and doubters, bull market looks to keep running
- Cuba extends assembly's term, apparently delaying transition
- Got a toy that can spy? Here's how to know and what to do
- FCC proposes $13.4M fine for TV-station owner Sinclair
- Gang member accused of punching white woman in hate crime
- $1 million bond set for ex-cop in Detroit teen's death
- The Latest: Anonymous donors helped buy Memphis public parks
- The Latest: Poll: Health care is issue that won't go away
- Census shows there are 174,422 Palestinians in Lebanon
- Puerto Rico Open to return to PGA Tour schedule in 2019
- Ukraine says aide to prime minister was spying for Russia
- Italian, Austrian ministers speak amid citizenship tensions
- Alabama finds no voter fraud after probe of TV interview
- Internal watchdog to probe FEMA contracts to tiny firm
- Catalan authorities say voter turnout up by more than 5 percent after 9 hours of balloting in crucial regional election
- French President Macron celebrates 40th birthday on the rise
- Santa, with surfboard, celebrates Brazil's 1st day of summer
- US freezes assets of Guatemalan politician accused in murder
- Italy's rebranded Lega seeks national posture for 2018 vote
- What households need to know about the tax bill's impact
- Diocese: Catholic priest under investigation kills himself
- EU ambassadors ask Romania not to undermine justice system
- Trump administration halts study of offshore oil inspections
- Widow who refused to sell house changes mind; gets $1.5M
- Avedon foundation criticizes new bio of photographer
- England pair Daly, Hughes to miss start of 6 Nations
- German association investigating Leverkusen coach's dive
- Ohio woman charged in son's death after buried remains found
- Shiffrin: "I'm finding something new, some more speed."
- UAB faces Ohio, seeks first-ever bowl win in second try
- Report: Boeing and Brazil's Embraer in talks
- Oklahoma ranch offers up-close look at wild horses
- South Sudan warring sides sign cease-fire for Christmas Eve; US says 'last chance' at peace
- South Sudan warring sides sign cease-fire for Christmas Eve
- Convicted killer hears victim's family on prison ride
- Police: Arsonist bragged 'I did it' as he watched fatal fire
- Facebook signs deal with music label Universal Music
- Candidates for US Soccer Federation President
- Dafoe finds encouragement for his craft in early awards noms
- American Ballet Theatre dancer resigns amid investigation
- After last Geneva round, UN Syria envoy seeks Russia's help
- Voting finishes in crucial election in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region
- Climate change predicted to drive more migrants to Europe
- Kiradech withdraws with injury, secures Masters spot
- 2 Washington state educators killed in Mexico bus crash
- The Latest: Ex-Marine deported to Mexico returns to US
- Mourners pay tribute to Toronto billionaires found dead
- US: No decision on foreign aid cuts after UN Jerusalem vote
- Trump making trip to Walter Reed to visit wounded troops
- Strong showing for Obama health law as nearly 9M sign up
- What makes Will Smith's world 'Bright' _ money, he jokes
- Daughter of prof detained in Cameroon tells him not to worry
- Jury acquits all 6 defendants in first inauguration trial
- The Latest: Even in defeat, Moore issues plea for donations
- Texas attorney general: Guns allowed in some churches
- Suspension lifted on French anti-doping lab
- Brazil judge orders release from jail of Rio's ex-governor
- AT&T $1,000 tax bonus came after exchange with union head
- GOP tax overhaul will be felt by state, local governments
- MIT janitor facing deportation is released from jail
- US appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban
- Buyers' Guide: Choosing a smart speaker for your home
- Vermont woman displays more than 1,400 nativity scenes
- Top US aid recipients ignore White House threat on UN vote
- Suit seeks $70M in Montana diocese assets for abuse victims
- Second federal judge blocks Trump contraception rules
- Seahawks fined $100K for Wilson concussion violation
- The Latest: Girl convicted in Slender Man stabbing sentenced
- Putin, Merkel discuss situation in eastern Ukraine
- 20 US Dems ask Tillerson to support new election in Honduras
- Suspect pleads guilty in death of Missouri transgender teen
- Brazil: Zika, dengue cases down significantly this year
- Vice President Mike Pence makes surprise trip to Afghanistan to meet with Afghan leaders, visit US troops
- Liberia to move ahead with Dec 26 runoff poll
- Judge considers lifting ban on entry of refugee families
- Brazil's coach sees 8 openings in World Cup squad
- Pence makes surprise visit to Afghanistan for war meetings
- Rangers sign RHPs Tolleson, Espino to minor league deals
- Insurance firms dispatch private firefighters in California
- Judge tosses out lawsuit against Trump over business ties
- The Latest: Pence to troops: Trump 'put Pakistan on notice'
- Accenture and Embraer jump on Wall Street while PG&E slumps
- Congressional leaders to award Bob Dole top civilian honor
- 2 NY public radio hosts fired after misconduct investigation
- House narrowly backs short-term spending bill, a 1st step in averting a government shutdown at midnight Friday
- NFL tells game officials not to use index cards to measure
- How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday
- Senate GOP leader skeptical about another run at health law
- Boston Symphony cuts ties with guest conductor Charles Dutoit citing sexual misconduct allegations in AP story
- Long-term deal for children's health again eludes Congress
- Party of ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont claims victory for separatist bloc in regional election
- Schmidt resigning as exec chair at Google parent Alphabet
- The Latest: Symphony cuts tie with conductor over sex claims
- Hall of Famer Moon denies allegations in harassment lawsuit
- Toll of railroads' speed control lag: 150 crashes, 298 dead
- House Roll Call: Spending Bill
- Man convicted of helping plot Texas attack files appeal
- Catalan ex-leader says in Brussels: 'Spanish state has been defeated,' prime minister has received 'slap in the face'
- Catalan ex-president, in Brussels, says Europe must take note that Spanish prime minister's solution doesn't work
- House expands probe of 2 lawmakers facing misconduct claims
- Oil drilling firm reaches deal with North Dakota workers
- US official says rape and abortion both forms of violence
- Ford CEO apologizes for harassment cases at Chicago plant
- US calls for vote on tough new sanctions on North Korea
- Washington expands lawsuit against Comcast over service plan
- 76ers' Joel Embiid missed 3rd straight game with sore back
- GOP ready to move on from Russia in 2018; Dems keep focus
- USOC CEO apologizes, says he was unaware of extent of abuse
- Light winds might favor smaller boats in Sydney-Hobart race
- The Latest: Lawyer for hospital gunman says shootings tragic
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Bundys looking to clear charges, not start next land fight
- Government shutdown averted as Senate passes stopgap spending bill, sends it to Trump for his signature
- The Latest: Trump visits wounded service members at hospital
- Cuban President Raul Castro confirms he will continue to head the government until April, 2 months longer than expected
- A-League's video review system tweaked after complaints
- The Latest: Raul Castro to stay Cuba's president until April
- Still no verdict at US trial of Turkish banker
- A look at Eric Schmidt's 17 years with Google and Alphabet
- How states coping with uncertainty over kids' health money
- Former Texas boys ranch residents say they suffered abuse
- Australia ends airstrike operations in Iraq and Syria
- Former Wallabies captain Ken Catchpole dies aged 78
- Taiwan urged to take advantage of U.S. tax cuts
- Taiwan headline news
- Coroner: Gunfire killed all 58 victims in Las Vegas shooting
- LeRoy Jolley, 2-time Ky Derby-winning trainer, dies at 79
- Remains found at Grand Canyon thought to be California hiker
- Ecuadorian fishing vessel transporting sharks apprehended in the Galapagos
- In India, some fear lawmakers are stoking anti-Muslim fervor
- Groom in rare cross-border wedding is a drug smuggler
- California court exposes drug makers to additional liability
- Chicago police arrest dozens selling drugs, guns on Facebook
- Japan Cabinet OKs record $46 bln defense budget
- Nestle warned it lacks rights to California spring water
- Mexico enacts military policing law over rights objections
- Nash, Kidd, Hill, Allen eligible for basketball Hall of Fame
- LeBron, Cavs win 12th straight at home, 115-112 over Bulls
- DeRozan scores 45 points, Raptors rally to beat 76ers
- LeBron, Cavs beat Bulls for 12th straight home win
- Miss America Organization loses TV partner over emails
- Birthday boy McAvoy sends Bruins past Jets in shootout
- Boyle leads Devils to 4-3 win over rival Rangers in shootout
- Letang gets winning goal in shootout, Pens top Blue Jackets
- The Latest: Senate paid nearly $1.5M in harassment claims
- Do the latest Chinese military drills suggest plans for an imminent invasion of Taiwan?
- Lindholm completes hat trick in OT as Ducks beat Isles 5-4
- UN General Assembly votes 128-9 to declare US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital 'null and void'
- Beasley scores 32, carries Knicks past Celtics, 102-93
- Pact on geodesy, geomatics collaboration inked by Taiwan and Indonesia
- Point, Stamkos score in shootout as Lightning beat Senators
- Hanifin and Hurricanes start fast in 4-1 win over Predators
- Tokyo cuts estimated tab for 2020 Olympics to $12 billion
- Parents: Baby girl attacked by raccoon inside apartment
- Lightning top Senators on shootout goals from Point, Stamkos
- Peru's president survives impeachment effort by opposition lawmakers trying to oust him over ties to Odebrecht.
- Greece: Explosion damages court complex; no injuries
- Troy Daniels hits late 3, Suns hold off Grizzlies 97-95
- China jails seller of VPN services
- Seguin scores 2, Stars blank Blackhawks 4-0 behind Bishop
- Caggiula's last-minute goal lifts Oilers over Blues, 3-2
- UN Security Council to vote on new North Korea sanctions
- Filipina finally gains rightful Taiwan citizenship after 20 years
- New York woman gets prison time for biting off man's ear
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Museum dedicated to funk music genre opens in Ohio
- MIT janitor facing deportation to speak about jail release
- Taxes and exes: How tax plan could alter alimony
- AP Exclusive: Anger with China drives Uighurs to Syrian war
- Sportscaster Dick Enberg has died at age 82, daughter Nicole confirms to The Associated Press.
- Asian shares creep higher, tracking Wall St pre-holiday lull
- Nike announces partnership with Chinese Taipei Athletics Association
- Sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at age 82
- Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts
- Hood scores 29 points as Jazz beat Spurs 100-89
- Taiwan's FDA recalls more dairy products over salmonella fears
- Taiwan Central Bank governor lashes out at critics
- Peru's president dodges impeachment over Odebrecht scandal
- Top US aid recipients ignored White House threat on UN vote
- Nearly $1 billion raised for rebuilding Texas after Harvey
- AP Exclusive: Anger with China drives Uighurs to Syrian war
- Prince William and Kate release new family portrait for Christmas
- Christmas to New Year's best time to see red leaves on Alishan
- Girl gets 25 years in mental hospital in Slender Man case
- Labanc's goal in OT gives Sharks 5-4 win over Canucks
- AP investigation shows Russian hackers targeted more than 200 journalists globally
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Russian hackers targeted more than 200 journalists globally
- Universal Music Group strikes licensing deal with Facebook
- India, China hold talks on long-pending border dispute
- Brown caps 1,000th game with OT goal, Kings edge Avs 2-1
- Election hackers pursued reporters in Russia, United States
- Blackout hits Terminal Two at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
- Renowned Taiwanese painter Wang Pan-yuan passes away in Yilan County
- Afghan officials: Bombings kill 4 policemen, 4 civilians
- Vietnam prospers with increased trade and foreign investment in 2017
- Catalan vote fails to clarify Spanish region's future
- Finnish Santa is in town! Come to the Christmas Market to fulfill your childhood dream
- Today is Dongzhi, time to eat tangyuan!
- Malaysian PM leads protest in solidarity with Palestinians
- UK prime minister hails soldiers for beating back ISIS
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - December 22
- Reports: Lotte founder, chairman convicted of corruption
- Toxic Trouble: Hundreds of Superfund sites face flood risks
- Toxic Trouble: Hundreds of Superfund sites face flood risks
- What's in a name? If it's close to 'bitcoin' it's gold
- Taipei City Government unveils new GPS app for reporting fires
- Toxic Trouble: Hundreds of Superfund sites face flood risks
- Anti-drug micro movies by acclaimed Taiwanese directors go online with support from Luis Ko
- Toxic Trouble: Hundreds of Superfund sites face flood risks
- Dutoit out at 6 symphonies amid sexual assault accusations
- Spain gripped by 'Gordo' lottery fever
- Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year
- Officials lift most California wildfire evacuations
- GOP, Dems wage partisan messaging war on Trump-Russia probe
- Clergy abuse victims haunted by sex harassment news
- UK's Johnson visits Moscow amid strain in ties with Russia
- German allowed to leave Turkey after months in custody
- 1st white farmer gets land back under Zimbabwe's new president in key sign of reforms
- 1st white farmer gets land back under Zimbabwe's new leader
- Children's insurance program receives only patchwork funding
- Beijing slams US for sanctioning Chinese official for abuses
- How states coping with uncertainty over kids' health money
- Tour director wants quick investigation in Froome's case
- British passports will have blue covers again after Brexit
- Taiwan Interior Ministry sacks National Women’s League leadership
- Poets of the world send Taiwan well wishes for the New Year
- Abused Indonesian: Hong Kong needs more safeguards for maids
- Germany forward Mario Gomez returns to Stuttgart
- South Sudan's orphans are finding solace through song
- Australia announces country's largest meth seizure at 1.2 tons
- Toshiba unveils device for Fukushima nuclear reactor probe
- Taiwan's Executive Yuan says extra long Lunar New Year holidays may be possible for workers
- Best places in Taiwan to watch the sunrise on 2018
- Pingtung University and Thailand universities network sign MOU for academic collaboration
- Pence: New US-Afghanistan strategy 'already bearing fruit'
- Ryanair strike in Germany causes delays but no cancellations
- Mideast: Abbas refuses to work with US on peace efforts
- Iran rejects claims release of British woman is tied to deal
- Iran detains 230 boys and girls for drinking, dancing
- USA Hockey sees youth program climb toward top of the heap
- London's Royal Philharmonic: Charles Dutoit released from conducting duties while misconduct reports are investigated
- The Latest: London orchestra releases conductor from duties
- Catalonia digests election that saw separatists win majority
- Taiwan's JCIC honors institutions excelling in credit information management
- Track tests have begun on Taipei's newest MRT line
- The Latest: Spain widens probe into Catalan secession bid
- With PSG on top, tight battle for runner-up in France
- The Latest: Pelosi asks Ryan to extend Russia investigation
- Fugitive Catalan leader Puigdemont says ready to meet Spanish PM anywhere in EU other than Spain, where he faces arrest
- Macron offers support to French, African forces in Niger
- Pope Francis needs a microscope to eye Lithuanian crib
- Taiwanese traveler is named 'Thailand's Luckiest Visitor' for 2017
- Russia to host Syria talks in Sochi in late January
- Taiwan’s largest gay nightclub closes up shop at Christmas
- German court convicts Romanian truck driver in jogger murder
- Couple gets married underwater in the Florida Keys
- The ultimate list of New Year's resolution ideas
- Uganda attacks rebels accused of killing UN troops in Congo
- Danish police arrest man for planning terror in Copenhagen
- Snowy owls wintering in US fitted with tiny tracking devices
- Palestinian killed in renewed clashes over Jerusalem status
- British discount store gets complaints for 'naughty elf' ads
- Putin accuses US of violating Cold War-era nuclear pact
- Spanish Prime Minister says regional election showed a diversity of views in Catalonia, new government must abide by law
- Zidane asks Madrid players to ignore Barcelona's lead
- Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he expects a "new era based on dialogue" will open in Catalonia
- Spanish Prime Minister says he will talk to new Catalan leaders as long as they don't violate Spain's Constitution
- Bitcoin sell-off picks up steam
- The Latest: Trump makes rebuilding roads, bridges a priority
- US durable goods orders increase 1.3 percent in November, boosted by orders for commercial and defense aircraft
- US consumer spending climbs a solid 0.6 percent in November as Americans drain their savings to shop
- Deputies shoot, kill 7-year-old at Texas trailer park
- T-Mobile to buy Austrian cable operator for $2.3 billion
- High-price public Christmas tree causes uproar in Belgrade
- Sri Lanka win toss and bat in T20 vs. India
- US consumer spending rises 0.6 percent in November
- Poll: Most say sex misconduct victims are underprotected
- Police: Man caused apartment explosion in attempted suicide
- How the AP-NORC poll on sexual misconduct was conducted
- US durable goods orders rise 1.3 percent in November
- AP-NORC Poll: Most say GOP too lenient on sexual misconduct
- Balloons banned at New Year's Eve Countdown Party in Taipei
- Watchdogs call on Egypt to release Al-Jazeera journalist
- Fire alarm disrupts holiday travel at Dallas airport
- UnitedHealth plans $2.8B bid to grow South America business
- Ex-Miss America shamed by CEO emails calls for his ouster
- Ohio judge ruled hospital gunman incompetent 2 years ago
- 3 women killed while trying to flee St. Louis home invasion
- Filipino rebels declare Christmas truce despite bogged talks
- Flights halted at British airport after jet leaves runway
- Not easy being green: Legal pot brings environmental rules
- US recognizes disputed Honduras election results
- Kosovo president urges approval of Montenegro border deal
- Lawyer: Woman whose fiance drowned grateful to be released
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street
- Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's nominees to board
- Polish gov't donates $28 million to preserve Jewish cemetery
- Pair charged with transporting kids in hot U-Haul truck
- US sales of new homes surged 17.5 percent in November, biggest monthly jump in more than 25 years
- Spanish court allows extradition of 93 Chinese in fraud scam
- US new home sales skyrocket 17.5 percent in November
- Tech firm: Holiday spending up 9.2 percent so far
- Russia loses 2 more Olympic silver medals because of doping
- Deliberations resume at US trial of Turkish banker
- Breath of fresh air: Romanian lawmakers aim to ban bad odors
- Nonprofit saves George Washington's Christmas river crossing
- Trump to sign $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package
- Italy airlifts refugees from Libya as criticism mounts
- Oops: 6 years later, no sentence in manslaughter case
- Florida, Texas may attract athletes after tax law change
- Stocks slip as retailers and technology companies move lower
- $1M bond set for mother charged with murder in son's death
- Jodie Foster goes behind the camera at a creepy Netflix show
- President Trump signs into law $1.5 trillion tax overhaul offering big cuts for business, smaller ones for middle class
- Man sentenced for shooting at famed Buffalo chicken-wing bar
- The Latest: Trump signs $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law
- China under-20 games in Germany abandoned following protest
- US jobless rates fell in 24 states, record lows in 5
- Romania: top judges say justice overhaul is unconstitutional
- Pope orders probe into finances of top Honduran advisor
- Judge questions whether Gates fundraiser broke gag order
- Pakistan says militants kill 3 troops in cross-border attack
- Spanish emergency services say 45 people treated, 4 seriously wounded in local train accident near Madrid
- Sen. McConnell mocks Steve Bannon's 'political genius'
- The Latest: Trump-signed tax bill scraps alimony deduction
- The Latest: Boy, 6, killed by stray shot in deputy shooting
- 4 seriously injured in commuter train crash in Spain
- Jury reaches partial verdict at FIFA bribery trial
- 2 University of Nebraska dorms collapse in planned implosion
- Trump signs, lauds tax overhaul, off to Florida for holidays
- Britain designates 2 militant groups in Egypt as 'terrorist'
- Video: Train crew not using electronic devices before crash
- Ukraine: Court jails PM aide accused of spying for Russia
- Belarus aspires to become leader in digital currencies
- India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Scoreboard
- US warns Kosovo against changing the law on special court
- Belgian authorities hit gang moving cash for parallel bank
- Fastest centuries by balls in Twenty20 international cricket
- Highest Twenty20 totals in international cricket
- 15th UN peacekeeper dies of wounds from Congo attack
- Expanded child tax credit may not be as generous as it seems
- Former US attorneys, GOP officials come to Mueller's defense
- Ohio bans doctors from performing Down syndrome abortions
- Child abuse on planes can create 'gray areas' for airlines
- The Latest: 2 hospitalized after Spain commuter train crash
- Column: Recognizing the best _ and worst _ of sports in 2017
- The Latest: Barely active, California wildfire nears record
- Gaza zoo tries to sell lion cubs fearing cost of care
- Minaya returning to Mets as Alderson assistant
- Erdogan promotes Turkey as unfettered, independent power
- Team Canada unveils Olympic team roster in women's hockey
- Cops nab escaped inmate with face tattoo after weeks on run
- Jury finds 2 soccer executives guilty in corruption trial; deliberations to continue next week on 3rd defendant
- Toronto's Auston Matthews says he has concussion symptoms
- Austrian media report two trains have collided near Vienna, 17 injured and 2 passenger cars overturned
- Austria: 2 trains collide near Vienna, several injured
- UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea in response to latest ballistic missile it says can reach the US
- Hirscher poised to reclaim superiority in Campiglio slalom
- Israel to leave UNESCO over 'attacks' on Jewish state
- Man sentenced after beating boss to death with shovel
- Anderson unravels love and work in 'Phantom Thread'
- Senate leaves town with HHS, NASA nominees in limbo
- What can be done to prevent deadly car rammings?
- Pressed by lawmakers, US mulls more sanctions on Myanmar
- The Latest: Praise, contempt for Down syndrome abortion law
- The Latest: Mayor says Miss America leaders should go
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Recalls this week: dining benches, mattresses, work boots
- Spanish court fires Villar from Spanish football federation
- Who's the greatest NFL team? New film offers up an option
- The Latest: 2 convicted at FIFA trial; 3rd awaits verdict
- US ups border training in Syria to prevent IS resurgence
- Tiger Woods decides to be his own swing coach
- Alabama to officially end its scandal-tinged US Senate race
- Brazil's president rejects selling Embraer to Boeing
- Los Angeles won't join California's legal pot party Jan. 1
- Sevilla fires coach Eduardo Berizzo
- Trump endorses GOP Rep. DeSantis for Florida governor
- San Francisco names meadow in honor of Robin Williams
- Suit: iPhones Apple slowed forced owners to buy new phones
- US tax overhaul to give German automakers big earnings boost
- Most of those enrolled in 'Obamacare' are in Trump states
- Elizabeth Vargas leaving ABC News after 2 decades
- Le Pen companion charged in probe of EU parliament fake jobs
- Florida deputies investigating beating of Muslim girl
- Ohio beats UAB 41-6 in Bahamas Bowl
- Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 1.8M trucks for shifter problem
- Trump signs, lauds tax overhaul, off to Florida for holidays
- Dick Enberg, known for 'Oh my!' catchphrase, dies at 82
- Tribe will move from shrinking island to farm in Louisiana
- NASA astronaut, 1st to fly untethered in space, dies at 80
- The Latest: Trump begins holiday after signing tax bill
- NHL embraces holiday roster freeze as a popular tradition
- Bicycle organizations sending mountain bikes to Puerto Rico
- Mattis: 'Storm clouds gathering' over Korean Peninsula
- FIFA trial exposes bribes culture; WCup, Olympic cases loom
- US rig count rises by 1 to 931
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Japanese reliever Hirano, D-Backs, reach $6M, 2-year deal
- Players' union: End-of-year average MLB salary a record $4M
- Justice Dept. won't budge on terms of intelligence law
- West Indies win toss, bowl vs. New Zealand in 2nd ODI
- 4 goals in 6 minutes as Arsenal, Liverpool draw 3-3 in EPL
- US launches ambitious plan to battle rangeland wildfires
- Fiorentina finding ways to win after selling its top players
- Congress' GOP, Dems face divisions in run-up to '18 midterms
- Nike and Overstock.com skid while Ignyta and Party City jump
- FBI: Man threatened San Francisco tourist area on Christmas
- Raiders' Lynch fined $24,309 by NFL for shouting at official
- Red Bulls' Kljestan now suspended 2 games for tunnel brawl
- Nationals finalize $4M, 1-year deal with 1B Matt Adams
- Woman recounts being groped by drunken man during flight
- Top sports leaders look at ways to address sexual misconduct
- Atletico's 20-match unbeaten run in La Liga ends at Espanyol
- US tax reform prompts $2.3 billion Credit Suisse write-down
- APNewsBreak: Carey returns to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
- Bundy mistrial draws Sessions probe, calls for broad review
- Apple hit with $25K per day fine in Qualcomm antitrust case
- Doctors in Florida to remove 10-pound tumor from boy's face
- Bowl comes with more issues for Florida State in sad season
- Feds keep proposed Minnesota copper mine plan alive
- California political trailblazer March Fong Eu dies at 95
- Investigators: Man shot by police came at them with knife
- US approves 60-million ton expansion of Montana coal mine
- Replacing conductors creates musical podiums
- Sessions wants review of Obama-era Hezbollah investigations
- Raiders' Amari Cooper still trying to get back on the field
- US appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban
- Allen, Wyoming top sloppy Central Michigan in Potato Bowl
- Syria war winds down but tangled map belies conflict ahead
- American aid expert Henrietta Fore appointed to head UNICEF
- Japan Emperor turns 84, thanks people over abdication plans
- Samuelson scores 33 as UConn beats Duquesne 104-52
- US officials: Trump administration approves plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles
- Officials: US agrees to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine
- Drummond's double-double leads Pistons over Knicks, 104-101
- New Zealand makes 325-6 in 2nd ODI vs. West Indies
- UN to mark Mandela's 100th birthday with a peace summit
- Lakers' Caldwell-Pope serving sentence at detention center
- Mother sues over Texas arrest captured on cellphone video
- Pelicans hand Magic seventh straight loss 111-97
- Officials say a California fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in coastal foothills is the largest in state history.
- Appeals court: Trump exceeded authority with travel ban
- UN chief extends tribunal for Hariri killers for 3 years
- Kane has goal, assist in Sabres' 4-2 win over Flyers
- Nets rout Wizards 119-84 to end four-game losing streak
- UN condemns Yemen rebels' missile attack on Saudi Arabia
- Pistons rally to beat Knicks 104-101
- 'White noise' campaign introduces Taiwan's unique voice to world
- Ellington ties career-best with 28, Heat top Mavs 113-101
- Bucks closed with 9-0 run to beat Hawks 109-104
- Ben Stokes returns to England from New Zealand
- Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California
- Huberdeau scores twice as Panthers top Wild 4-2
- Career night by Rivers leads Clippers over Rockets 128-118
- Westbrook's 3-pointer lifts Thunder past Hawks 120-117
- Huberdeau leads Panthers past Wild 4-2
- Official says at least 20 people killed as passenger bus plunges into river in western India
- Keller scores in OT as Coyotes beat Capitals 3-2
- Byron Froese end drought, Canadiens beat Flames 3-2
- 20 killed as bus falls into river in western India
- China protests against Taiwanese minister addressing UN meet
- Jokic leads Nuggets to first win in Portland since 2013
- New Zealand beats West Indies by 204 runs in 2nd ODI
- Ouster of top conductors creates scramble for replacements
- New Zealand vs. West Indies 2nd ODI scoreboard
- With few options, Israeli couples turn to rogue weddings
- Sunny Saturday to be followed by cold Christmas in Taiwan
- Durant leads Warriors past Lakers for 11th straight win
- Taiwan thanks U.S. Congress members for support over Taiwanese visitors to UN
- Labor union calls for criminal charges against enterprises causing overwork
- Australia paceman Cummins defends bouncers at tailenders
- Officials say more than 50 people are dead in a storm in the southern Philippines
- Storm in southern Philippines leaves at least 50 dead
- At Mosul morgue, staff bore witness to Islamic State horrors
- Mosul's morgue men sought glimmer of humanity amid atrocity
- Will voters listen as GOP tries to stop the next Roy Moore?
- US officials say lethal weapons headed to Ukraine
- There's no missing Trump's 'Merry Christmas' message
- DC appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban
- Mattis tells soldiers that being ready for war helps stop it
- New year to be a challenge for Republicans in Congress
- Taiwan to host a magical Christmas journey for a group of underprivileged Thai children
- Aide: Mismanagement claims meant to smear Honduras cardinal
- Taiwan attended European Union’s Our Ocean event in Malta
- No. 6 Miami pulls away from Hawaii 75-57 to stay unbeaten
- Bus accident in China’s Yunnan injures 10 Taiwanese tourists
- Somali refugees who fled drought, extremism face ration cuts
- Taipei City to expand ban on sale of plastic bags from 2018
- Egypt's health ministry says 13 killed in road accident
- Who's next: End of an era as "Doctor Who" gets a new star
- The Latest: Russia attacks US decision to arm Ukraine
- Fire hits London Zoo cafe; not clear if any animals hurt
- French president reassures soldiers fighting in Niger
- Coptic diocese says hundreds assault church in Egypt
- Islamic Market draws large crowds to Taipei's Daan Forest Park
- Greek terracotta workshop produces an army of gods
- Queen's cousin apologizes for jewelry some found offensive
- Afghan governor dismisses announcement he has resigned
- Indian court convicts politician for embezzling state funds
- Germany, France urge end to renewed fighting in east Ukraine
- Putin vows to modernize Russia, challengers prepare for race
- Pakistan recalls Azhar Ali for ODI series vs New Zealand
- Revisions to labor law likely to be passed early next year
- Wild truffle grows on Paris rooftop, in scientific mystery
- Winning numbers of Saturday's Taiwan lotteries
- Libyan PM urges international community to back UN mandate
- Zimbabwe's former military chief gets political promotion
- Tembin leaves 75 dead, dozens missing in southern Philippines
- Barcelona takes 14-point lead over Real Madrid after 3-0 win
- Macedonia ready to give up claims on Alexander the Great
- India says Pakistani fire kills 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
- Migrant workers among protesters against labor law amendment in Taipei
- Chelsea foiled in draw with Allardyce's rejuvenated Everton
- Hamsik nets 116th Napoli goal to beat Maradona's club record
- Trump supporters greet tax law with shrugs and measured hope
- Teacher cuts finger, still wins Food Network cookie contest
- Play of the year: Julian Edelman's Super Bowl catch
- Kmart to pay $32.3 million to settle prescription drugs case
- Militia signs cease-fire with Republic of Congo government
- Indians sign 1B Yonder Alonso to 2-year, $16 million deal
- Hamsik eclipses Maradona as Napoli leading scorer
- Appeals court: Trump exceeded authority with travel ban
- 'She's resilient': On 3rd try, Emily Sweeney makes Olympics
- Renowned conductor Charles Dutoit says he denies allegations of sexual misconduct, plans legal defense
- Conductor Dutoit denies sexual misconduct allegations
- California's top marijuana regulator talks legalization
- One more thing to ask Alexa: Where's Santa on Christmas Eve?
- Britton earns 1st point as Swansea, Palace draw 1-1
- Man City reaches 101 goals in 2017 by routing Bournemouth
- Matt Damon's father dies of cancer at 74; had blood disease
- Brazil: Nearly half of women report being sexually harassed
- Stoke beat West Brom 1-0 in EPL to give Hughes relief
- Saudi-led coalition airstrike kills 10 in Yemen: officials
- Brighton ends 7-game winless streak, beats Watford 1-0
- Florida man fighting for his life after chasing monkey
- Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies unexpectedly at 40
- Italian mountain retreat visited by popes up for sale
- Saints' Mauti lost large intestine, then saved NFL career
- Runaway leader Man City rampant with 101 goals in 2017
- Column: Infantino must prove FIFA commitment to cleaning up
- Saints striker Austin angers Huddersfield with kick in face
- Mexico's leftist presidential front-runner sells personality
- Defending champ Sydney FC to end 2017 atop A-League
- MSNBC drops Joan Walsh as paid contributor; followers upset
- Amazon acquires connected camera maker
- Life-size elf decoration turns heads, even loses his own
- Bob Givens, veteran animator of Bugs Bunny, dead at 99
- Kane matches Shearer for 36 EPL goals in calendar year
- Thousands protest against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem
- Miss America Organization CEO, president and chairman resign amid scandal over emails disparaging former pageant winners
- Miss America leadership resigns in email shaming scandal
- Newcastle earns first win in 10 EPL games beating West Ham
- The Latest: Kids' Miracle Network blasts Miss America group
- Venezuelan leader wants Brazilian, Canadian diplomats out
- Barzal powers Islanders past Jets 5-2
- Bergeron scores 2 for Bruins in 3-1 win over Red Wings
- Outgoing Miss America president apologizes to 2013 winner Mallory Hagan, whose weight he and others ridiculed in email
- South Sudan cease-fire begins in attempt to calm civil war
- Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director's retirement
- Bruins beat Red Wings 3-1 for 4th straight victory
- Edward Snowden unveils phone app, Haven, to spy on spies
- Man U concedes leveler at Leicester in blow to EPL title bid
- Police: Man arrested for fake bomb threat at Chicago airport
- Man's 1944 love letter found within remodeled home's walls
- US ambassador to Netherlands apologizes for fake news claim
- Prosecutor: 'No doubt' gunman was targeting police officers
- Macedonia's opposition conservatives elect new leader
- O Christmas tree! Storm topples Tennessee's holiday spruce
- 2-point gamble, late TD help Army beat San Diego State 42-35
- Antetokounmpo has sore knee, won't play vs. Hornets
- Ravens beat Colts 23-16 to edge closer to playoff berth
- US judge partially lifts Trump administration's ban on certain refugees.
- DeRozan scores 29, Raptors beat slumping 76ers 102-86
- Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees
- The Latest: Trump questions impartiality of FBI official
- Small plane crash in Turks and Caicos Islands kills 2
- Orlando's Nikola Vucevic breaks bone in left hand
- Japan approves its largest defense budget in history for 2018
- Taiwan's Nat. Palace Museum Southern Branch opens Muslim Prayer Room
- Colts lose another close one in frustrating 3-12 season
- Australia captain hit on hand, should be OK for MCG test
- Formosa Plastics Corporation to hold seminars in India every year
- Philippine officials say two dozen employees feared trapped by fire in mall in southern city
- Ducks throttle sloppy Penguins 4-0
- Hornets storm back from 18 down, beat Bucks 111-106
- Schneider, Hall lead Devils over Blackhawks 4-1
- Scott scores 18 in Wizards' 130-103 win over Magic
- Oladipo scores 38, Pacers rally to beat Nets 123-119 in OT
- Irving scores 25, Celtics cruise past Bulls 117-92
- Faulk scores twice as Hurricanes beat Sabres 4-2
- Auston Matthews returns, helps Maple Leafs beat Rangers 3-2
- Reimer makes 38 saves to lift Panthers over Senators 1-0
- Taiwan helps Myanmar provide solar powered lighting to rural areas
- Listen to the voice of flowers at the flower carpet festival in central Taiwan
- McDavid leaves late in third, Oilers beat Canadiens 4-1
- DuBois' 1st shootout goal lifts Blue Jackets over Flyers 2-1
- Vasilevskiy perfect, Lightning get 3 goals late to top Wild
- Craig Overton out of England lineup for 4th Ashes test
- Schroder scores 33, hits big 3 as Hawks beat Mavericks
- Westbrook, George lead Thunder to 103-89 win over Jazz
- Pelicans pull away after halftime, top Heat 109-94
- Fleury has first shutout, leads Vegas past Capitals 3-0
- Evans, Gasol help Grizzlies defeat Clippers 115-112
- Carl Soderberg scored twice, Avs rout Coyotes 6-2
- Nuggets stop Warriors' 11-game winning streak, 96-81
- Radulov, Seguin score in shootout to lift Stars over Preds
- 10 killed, 17 hurt in road accident in central Pakistan
- Vikings shut out Packers 16-0, keep eye on 1st-round bye
- Nuggets stop Warriors' 11-game winning streak, 96-81
- Peru's jailed ex-president Fujimori taken to hospital
- Butler leads balanced Timberwolves past Suns 115-106
- Vikings shut out Packers 16-0, chasing 1st-round bye
- Philippine official says 1 dead recovered and no chance of survival for 36 others trapped in burning mall
- Dimming Christmas lights reflect Venezuela's grim crisis
- The Latest: Official says 37 feared dead in Philippine mall
- Harkless leads Trail Blazers to 95-92 win over Lakers
- Spurs bounce back behind Aldridge, beat Kings 108-99
- Ichiro Suzuki hopes to remain in Major League Baseball
- Rough times for smugglers who knitted N Korea to the world
- Rough times for smugglers who knitted N Korea to the world
- Jones makes 28 saves, Sharks beat struggling Kings 2-0
- Judge: American accused of fighting for IS must get lawyer
- Fire erupts in Philippine shopping mall; 37 people are feared dead
- Battered by more injuries, Packers get shut out again
- Turkey sacks some 2,700 more public sector workers
- Brodziak lifts Blues over Canucks 3-1 to end skid
- Flight delays at Incheon International Airport due to foggy conditions
- Taiwan cop exerts extraordinary investigative effort to help a man find his wallet
- Victoria Azarenka to miss ASB Classic in Auckland
- Typhoon ravages south Philippines with 120 dead, 160 missing
- President Duterte breaks down in tears visiting families of victims in Davao City fire
- Medieval manuscripts and Xmas recipes, abbey library a trove
- Paying homage to the Japanese Emperor; the curious case of the 'Taiwan Civil Government'
- Vikings shut out Packers 16-0, keep eye on 1st-round bye
- Roadside bomb kills 3 soldiers in northwest Pakistan
- France mobilizes 100,000 security personnel for the holidays
- Butler leads balanced Timberwolves past Suns 115-106
- Turkey looks to evacuate wounded from Damascus suburb
- World's largest amphibious aircraft completes maiden flight successfully
- Iraq plans new Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline
- Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
- Taipei Mayor: More must be done to combat drug use among youth
- North Korea calls latest UN sanctions an 'act of war'
- For Mideast, 2018 could be a pivotal year in war and peace
- For Mideast, 2018 could be a pivotal year in war and peace
- 1st violations reported of South Sudan's new cease-fire
- In South Africa, bees stop elephants from trampling trees
- London Zoo reopens after fire that killed meerkats, aardvark
- Paulinho key to Barca's big win at Madrid and Liga lead
- A wonderful hike up to Wufongchi Waterfalls in Jiaoxi, northeastern Taiwan
- Russian opposition leader gets nomination for presidency
- Pope prays for storm-devastated Philippines island
- Palestinians mark Christmas in Bethlehem amid anger at Trump
- Egyptian president's backers say 12M want him to run again
- Charlie Austin charged with violent conduct by FA
- Italy plans to deploy antiterrorism military forces in Niger
- India wins toss, opts to field vs Sri Lanka in 3rd T20
- Dems aim to turn tax plan into cudgel in 2018 midterms
- Iran: British national could be eligible for early release
- Family of detained Indian 'spy' to visit him in Pakistan
- Sisterhood and Olympic hockey fuels a family's dream
- Trump sends Christmas greetings to US troops abroad
- North Korea calls latest UN sanctions 'an act of war'
- Athletes heeded call for help when disasters struck in 2017
- Israeli official: Saudi Arabia denies chess visas
- Former Texas Congressman says he was abused at boys ranch
- Sen. Flake dangles possibility of running against Trump
- Adviser: Trump confident in FBI director despite attacks
- Box of horse manure addressed to US treasury secretary
- Sugar cane production falls to 27-year low in Guyana
- For 62nd year, NORAD takes calls from kids awaiting Santa
- India-Sri Lanka 3rd Twenty20 Scoreboard
- 200 skiers stuck on gondola at French Alps resort
- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' still dominating the movie galaxy
- Human right group says Venezuela releases 36 prisoners
- Chargers, Lions, Dolphins need wins to extend playoff hopes
- Canadian orchestra launches probe after Dutoit allegations
- 2 Palestinians die of wounds from Israel clashes in Gaza
- The Latest: Mystery solved, Osweiler starts at QB for Denver
- Sheriff Tony Estrada, another kind of Arizona lawman
- TOP 25 REWIND: UNC, Kentucky, Miami learning from losses
- 15 arrested in connection with Egypt's church attack
- Serena faces Ostapenko in 1st match after birth of daughter
- West Indies' Beaton reported for suspect bowling action
- Judge's partial lifting of Trump ban gives refugees hope
- Faithful flock to Vatican for pope's Christmas Eve Mass
- Spain-based MAPFRE wins 3rd leg of Volvo Ocean Race
- Wild Oats XI skipper likes Sydney to Hobart weather forecast
- Spain's king addresses Catalonia in Christmas Eve speech
- Defense propels Saints past Falcons, into playoffs
- White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Midwest
- With eye on playoffs, Brady, Lewis lead Pats by Bills 37-16
- The Latest: Trump takes calls from children on Christmas Eve
- Saints beat Falcons, clinch NFC playoff berth
- The president of Guatemala says the Central American country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
- Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
- Serie A hopes there's plenty to celebrate with holiday games
- Peru's president announces that former strongman Alberto Fujimori is being released from of prison early
- Hundreds turn out for St. Louis gun buyback program
- Peru's president grants medical pardon for jailed Fujimori
- Seahawks beat Cowboys 21-12 in playoff elimination game
- Ball to miss Lakers' Christmas game with shoulder sprain
- Ex-legislator to take helm of National Women's League
- Curran to make test debut for England; Smith has sore hand
- Hong Kong village holds once-a-decade festival
- In Christmas message, queen honors cities hit by terror
- Pope on Christmas: Bethlehem trek is like today's migrations
- 33 killed as bus falls into river in western India
- Fitz has a big day, Cardinals get first shutout in 25 years
- Mercury forecast to hit 14 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan
- Vietnam calls for mass evacuations after Storm Tembin leaves 120 dead in Philippines
- Thomas' mere presence mattered in Saints win over Falcons
- Asian shares mostly lower in quiet Christmas trading
- Afghan officials: 5 people killed in suicide attack in Kabul
- Mercury to hit 14 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan on Christmas Day
- Pakistan prepares for convicted Indian spy's family meeting
- UNESCO recognizes Panama's hats _ no, not those ones
- Matter of when Man City wins title and how many records fall
- Asian shares mixed in quiet Christmas trading
- 20 dead as bus collides with van in northern Philippines
- Taiwan's President promotes 31 generals
- Taiwan sees triple-digit growth in Filipino arrivals after approving visa-free entry
- Remedial measures for canceled TOEIC test
- Daughter of man who died after police chokehold hospitalized
- Fines introduced for feeding of wild monkeys in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- AP PHOTOS: Lingering drought threatens Holy Land's waters
- Vietnamese community in central Taiwan showcases traditional gowns from Vietnam
- Check out the best places in Taiwan to watch the first sunrise of 2018
- Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann to step aside in 2019
- Thousands spend Christmas in shelters after Philippine storm
- Taiwan's medical programs recognized as comparable to those of the USA
- Orr's 1970 Cup-winning goal and leap remains top NHL moment
- Mike Brown's contributions to Warriors mean so much
- ICYMI in NFL Week 16: Patriots benefit again on TD reversal
- Taiwan's China Airlines awarded Best Airline in North Asia
- One week left, questions to answer _ and some certainty, too
- Lorde scraps Israel concert amid boycott calls
- Queen Elizabeth II to praise UK's response to extremism
- Trump adviser say president has confidence in FBI director
- Democrats hope to use tax overhaul as a club against GOP
- Large number of pied avocets visit bird watching hot-spot in Northern Taiwan
- Roller skating show and charity market to follow New Year's flag-raising ceremony in Taipei
- China urges restraint after N. Korea calls sanctions 'war'
- Taiwan, Haiti expand cooperation in environmental protection
- 'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested in Florida
- India's new 'driverless' metro train keeps driver for now
- Ukraine, separatist rebels agree on major prisoner exchange
- Putin foe clears first step in bid for Russian presidency
- Best Places In Asia To Celebrate The New Year
- Self-immolation in Tibet continues in protest of Chinese occupation
- N. Korea says it’s a ‘pipe dream’ that it will give up nukes
- Photo of the Day: A good model of presenting and selling agricultural produce
- Iran approves death penalty for researcher accused of spying
- Man rams car into party HQ in Berlin, no one else hurt
- Taipei No.1 in survey on local government efforts to promote sports and exercise
- India tightens Christmas security after Christians attacked
- George Washington's river crossing saved by group of kids
- Vietnam evacuates hundreds of thousands ahead of storm
- Pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world
- Text of Pope Francis' traditional Christmas day message
- Liberia to choose between soccer star, VP in Tuesday runoff
- Enjoy colorful leaves along the longest forest bikeway in Taiwan
- 4 killed in Moscow when bus drives into underground passage
- Badminton player Lu Chia-hung wins BWF challenge event in California
- Lobsterman's gift at Christmas: Free lobsters for the needy
- Rare fashion show gives hope in violent eastern Congo
- Money raised for girl brutally attacked by raccoon
- Buoyed by Alabama win, Democrats eye Tennessee Senate race
- Tunisia suspends Emirates flights after ban targets women
- Winds of worry: US fishermen fear forests of power turbines
- Overseas Chinese students permitted to apply to stay in Taiwan without letter of consent from parents
- Pardoned by Christie, woman pushes for change to US gun laws
- Electric bike crackdown spurs delivery worker concern
- Chinese official threatens 'decisive action' if Taiwan declares independence
- Woman dies after she was hit by car on way to Christmas Mass
- College students come up with plug-in to combat fake news
- Russia's Central Election Commission has formally barred opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president
- Where's the party? No state dinner in Trump's first year
- Russian officials bar Navalny from running for president
- Ohtani bids farewell to Japan fans ahead of Angels adventure
- Bahrain military court issues death sentence for 6 Shiites
- Egypt's flight attendants denounce body-shaming lawmaker
- AP Exclusive: He was 8 when he killed. Now, probation to end
- Parity catching up to Canada at world juniors hockey
- Syrian troops capture new areas near Israeli-occupied Golan
- The naughty and nice of holiday shipping and returns
- Fewer strong earthquakes in Oklahoma thus far in 2017
- Dark, desperate life without power in Puerto Rico
- American English teacher's legs crushed by careening car
- Big labor sees growth potential in California pot workers
- Sen. Flake dangles possibility of running against Trump
- AP POLL ALERT: Wichita St., Virginia, TCU move into top 10 in men's hoops as UNC, Miami, Kentucky fall; Nova stays No. 1
- Critics of Turkish coup decree fear death squad formation
- Villanova still at No. 1, top 4 of new AP Top 25 unchanged
- Oklahoma school sued for alleged sex abuse of students
- Man killed in New York high-rise apartment building fire
- Minneapolis police remove memorial left by hate group
- Mutko steps down as president of Russian Football Union
- Prescott sees humbling side of NFL, bright Cowboys future
- Secret Service interviews person over manure sent to Mnuchin
- Suspect in Oregon deputy's 2007 death arrested in Mexico
- 'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
- Christmas quake shakes southern Mexico; no damage reported
- Woman convicted in teen's murder released on Christmas Day
- Study: Distance restrictions on orcas haven't hurt tourism
- Oklahoma school sued for alleged sex abuse of students
- Fewer strong earthquakes in Oklahoma thus far in 2017
- Mexico nabs alleged mastermind of reporter Breach's killing
- New Zealand wins toss, bats in 3rd ODI vs. West Indies
- Durant delivers on both ends, Warriors beat Cavaliers 99-92
- A list of the top sports stories of 2017
- Australia wins toss, chooses to bat first against England
- Durant leads Warriors past Cavaliers 99-92
- Taiwan headline news
- Beal's 25 points carries Wizards by Celtics 111-103
- Campaign launched to send postcards to Lee Ming-che
- North Korea UN ambassador demands US prove ransomware claim
- Filipino firefighters find all 37 bodies of workers in mall
- Canada revokes Venezuelan diplomat's credentials
- The Latest: Police ID resident killed in apartment blaze
- Chinese court sentences prominent activist known as the Ultra Vulgar Butcher to eight years' imprisonment for subversion
- China sentences 'Vulgar Butcher' activist to 8 years prison
- Thousands protest ex-president's release in Peru
- New Taipei apartment owner begs public not to rent from 'Evil Landlady'
- Near collision marks start of 73rd Sydney to Hobart race
- Westbrook scores 31, OKC keeps rolling with win over Rockets
- Photo of the Day: Motorcycle Santas spotted all over Taiwan
- Pakistan army says Indian fire kills 3 soldiers in Kashmir
- Eagles clinch No. 1 seed with 19-10 win over Raiders
- Venezuela's opposition reinvents itself with soup kitchens
- New Zealand makes 131-4 in rain-reduced ODI vs West Indies
- Eagles clinch No. 1 seed with 19-10 win over Raiders
- Got tips? Hurry! They're still worth $10M to robbed museum
- US jury set to resume deliberations in FIFA bribery case
- China Grinch govt. bans Christmas celebrations in Chongqing's shopping hub
- JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport
- Asian shares mixed in post-Christmas trading
- NFL protests named top sports story of 2017
- Timberwolves beat Lakers 121-104 for first Christmas win
- US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget
- Taiwan's bizarre crane game with bikini-clad women inside sparks debate
- Warm winter weather and sunny skies forecast for Taiwan the final week of 2017
- Dulles or Taoyuan - MOFA and netizens spar over airport image in Taiwan passport
- Tales from the cold: Ice Bowl still chills 50 years later
- Australia vs. England 4th test scoreboard
- British navy escorts Russian warship near UK waters
- Taiwanese man claims Filipina GF's family put him under 'house arrest'
- 'Not even the Gods can save Taiwan' unless air defenses upgraded, says expert
- Woman, 2 children shot to death at Phoenix apartment complex
- Liberia votes as soccer star, VP hope to succeed Sirleaf
- This Week: Home prices, consumer confidence, jobless claims
- Starc eyeing speedy Ashes comeback in Sydney
- Police help out a couple getting lost and stuck in Pinglin, New Taipei City
- Incursions of Chinese aircraft and navy ships reached nearly 30 times since last August
- Israeli court extends detention of Palestinian teen icon
- Sports Lottery donates to Taiwan Hospitality and Tourism University in Hualien
- Saudi Arabia hosts world chess tournament in latest opening
- Islamic State group releases 1st video of Somalia fighters
- Taiwan Ministry of National Defense publishes bi-annual report
- Public urged to watch health of children as Taiwan CDC confirms 5 new cases of enterovirus infection
- Elementary student sells NT$2 dumplings to raise NT$200,000 to cover parents' cancer bills
- In break with tradition, Trump doesn't host a state dinner
- Pakistan, Afghanistan appeal to Taliban to join peace talks
- 2017 Christmasland in New Taipei City named perfect Christmas market in Asia
- Pollution shutdown in Chinese city of Kunshan hits Taiwanese companies
- Misspelled festive greeting ‘Marry Christmas’ goes viral for Christmas 2017
- Kremlin: Navalny's calls for vote boycott might be illegal
- Amendment passed to ease compensation for Taiwan’s 228 Massacre victims
- Lawyer: Serbia hands over asylum-seeker sought by Turkey
- Macron's firm migrant policy in France tarnishes human touch
- Egypt executes 15 militants over deadly 2013 Sinai attack
- Woman blown off balcony in Russia in gale-force winds
- In break with tradition, Trump doesn't host a state dinner
- Six Italian priests and monks obtain Taiwanese citizenship
- Chang Fei returns to Taiwanese TV with a new variety show
- Egypt court convicts British woman of smuggling painkillers
- Trump predicts GOP and Dems will agree on health care plan
- Egypt's exchange remains top Arab performer in 2017
- South Africa wins toss and bats vs. Zimbabwe in 4-day test
- Taiwan to recall passports with erroneous Dulles Airport image
- Egypt wants World Bank to help on Ethiopia dam impasse
- Tilt! Old-school pinball is no longer old-school
- Syria rebels, opposition reject Russia-proposed talks
- French children's magazine removed over 'mistake' on Israel
- Coal mine collapse kills 5 in Afghanistan
- Japanese publisher ignores Taiwan's request to amend dictionary entry for 'Taiwan'
- Countdown party in Taiwan’s Keelung to feature fireworks, ships’ horns and shooting water
- The Latest: Russia moves to extend lease of Syria naval base
- Italian Fill and Innerhofer 1-2 in Bormio downhill training
- US home prices surged 6.2 percent from a year ago
- Woman arrested after Detroit toy giveaway leads to brawl
- Neckties hung outside Kosovo PM's office to protest raise
- Record-breaking Kane leads Spurs to 5-2 win over Southampton
- Markets Right Now: Stock trading is off to a sluggish start
- Over 19 million credit cards to waive public service transaction fees
- Is online college for you? Answer 5 questions to find out
- Christmas visits a no-go after slide cuts off Austrian town
- Tech companies lead US stocks mostly lower in early trading
- Tottenham's Harry Kane by the numbers
- It's a popular cause, but victims' rights faces new backlash
- As child care costs soar, public preschool spots are limited
- Beginners take heart: Indigo dyeing makes everyone look good
- Review: Robert Crais' 'The Wanted' is rewarding page-turner
- Mexico's central bank to sell more peso coverage contracts
- Former Peruvian soccer official is acquitted at U.S. trial stemming from FIFA bribery scandal
- The Latest: US jury acquits Peruvian official in FIFA case
- Utah deputy punches through frozen pond to rescue boy
- AP EXPLAINS: What is Boxing Day and how did it get its name?
- Katie Ledecky swims to AP Female Athlete of the Year honors
- Tourism in coal country: Digging into culture, ecotourism
- France opens judicial probe into tainted baby milk scandal
- The Latest: Trump hits the links in Florida for the holiday
- Media face challenges in rush to misconduct reckoning
- Feds charge man, say he sprayed a foul liquid at supermarket
- 5 signature Parisian drinks and where to find them
- US industries can start counting their benefits from tax law
- California gets ready to ignite cannabis culinary-arts scene
- Minnesota couple delivers Christmas Day baby on side of road
- Column: Golf delivers plenty of tales from the tour in 2017
- Cities sue Defense Dept. over gun-check system failures
- Military turns to oyster reefs to protect against storms
- Argentina coach Sampaoli sorry for insulting traffic cop
- Former Peruvian president apologizes following pardon
- 13 Days in July: The Trump White House's crucible
- 13 Days in July: The Trump White House's crucible
- Kane breaks records in Spurs rout; United held by Burnley
- Timeline for 13 days that transformed Trump White House
- There's a story behind Spieth's 'Go get that' line to caddie
- Huddersfield and Stoke draw 1-1 in EPL
- Lingard salvages 2-2 draw for Man United against Burnley
- After 445 days at KC shelter, Mastiff mix finally lands home
- Branagh teases return of old friends in 'Death on the Nile'
- Bournemouth scores late to draw with West Ham 3-3 in EPL
- The Latest: Man arrested in killing estranged wife, 2 kids
- Spaniards lead Chelsea to 2-0 win over Brighton in EPL
- Feral hog poison field tests in Texas, Alabama in 2018
- A look at travel lists: Where to go in 2018
- Egypt presidential hopeful calls for new election law
- From Malta to Minneapolis, a look at where to go in 2018
- Els invited to Augusta National, but not to play Masters
- Watford come from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 in EPL
- T.I. helps mothers with last-minute Christmas shopping
- West Brom draws 0-0 with Everton; extends winless run to 18
- Suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen kills 25
- Court tosses murder appeal that cited witness' help from God
- Construction halted at church destroyed in Sept. 11 attacks
- 13 Days in July: The Trump White House's crucible
- Amid sales drop, Harley-Davidson wants to teach more to ride
- Militants attack oil pipeline in eastern Libya
- Despite age and doubters, bull market looks to keep running
- What to expect for your personal finances in 2018
- South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test Scores
- Liverpool finds clinical edge to beat Swansea 5-0 in EPL
- South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test Scoreboard
- Man who killed mom, self wasn't allowed to have firearms
- The Latest: Deputy who pulled boy from pond leaves hospital
- Motive of man who shot at officers still under investigation
- Czech Republic upsets Russia 5-4 to open world juniors
- LDV Comanche on course for Sydney to Hobart race record
- The Latest: Defense Dept. won't comment on gun-check lawsuit
- Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers
- Review: Annette Bening plays Gloria Grahame in 'Film Stars'
- Sabathia's $10M deal finalized by Yanks; payroll up to $178M
- Homemade liquor kills 12, sickens 21 in Dominican Republic
- Police: Man attempted to rob store with fake furniture gun
- How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday
- Utah Guard intelligence unit headed to Afghanistan for year
- Guatemalan woman being deported spends Christmas at airport
- Singer files sex assault complaint against former Trump aide
- Judge who presided over Argentina bond litigation dies
- APNewsBreak: Ex-trooper charged had other Taser misconduct
- Ex-Steelers star Harrison signs with Patriots
- Brazil kicks out Venezuela's top diplomat amid tensions
- Lazio on course for 2nd trophy of season in Italian Cup
- The Latest: Halt to church construction 'only viable option'
- F1 champion Hamilton apologizes for tweets mocking nephew
- Starfish making comeback after syndrome killed millions
- Kohl's and Sucampo climb while Apple and Qorvo stumble
- 2 investors, including "Twilight" backer, convicted of fraud
- Guatemala FM defends Israel embassy move, says no reversal
- Taiwan headline news
- Maple Leaf great and Hall of Famer Johnny Bower dies at 93
- Man wins NT$2 million Taiwan Super 777 scratch lottery jackpot
- Australia 326-8 v England at lunch
- On Christmas Day, China condemns Sweden's support for Taiwan's inclusion in international groups
- Treasury issues sanctions against 2 North Korean officials
- Sunny weather forecast for Wednesday
- Barea, Mavs end another Raptors 6-game streak with 98-93 win
- Heat rally in 4th, top struggling Magic 107-89
- Police: California couple used drone to deliver drugs
- Rams could rest starters in season finale against 49ers
- Mirotic scores 24 points off bench, Bulls beat Bucks 115-106
- New Taipei children to receive 50% discount on MRT fares
- Leonard, Aldridge lead healthy Spurs past Nets, 109-97
- NBA Capsules
- Longtime local television news anchor in Buffalo dies at 87
- Taiwan’s health care system lauded by New York Times
- Murray scores 22 as Nuggets beat Jazz 107-83
- Vietnam to try former oil executives in widened crackdown
- Tokyo-bound flight returns to LA with unauthorized person
- Postal worker to be arraigned in slayings of 2 colleagues
- Chandler's dunk, Booker's 32 send Suns past Grizzlies
- Rohingya refugees have only memories, saved on cellphones
- North Korea UN ambassador demands US prove ransomware claim
- Bitter cold expected until New Year in US Midwest, Northeast
- In the heart of Trump Country, his base's faith is unshaken
- Harris scores 30 as Pistons crush Pacers
- Harrell, Williams key Clippers bench in 122-95 rout of Kings
- Southeast Asian wages rise, raising costs for Taiwanese businesses
- Myanmar court extends detention for 2 Reuters reporters
- Tax-free no more: Saudi Arabia, UAE to roll out VAT in 2018
- Days of bitter cold ahead for Midwest, Northeast
- Erie smashes snowfall record with flakes still falling
- Asian stocks mixed in quiet holiday trading
- Santa's revenge: Xi Jinping sent to hospital on Christmas Eve
- Warriors winning minus Curry; can they lose once he's back?
- Taipei urges foreign care workers to get free flu vaccination
- Matching execs and coaches to teams a business of its own
- Facilities gap an uphill climb for college hoops' low-majors
- Taiwanese least scared by earthquakes
- It's official, K-pop girl group miss A is no more
- Prince Harry to guest edit BBC show, interviewing Obama
- Deputy who rescued boy from pond says he was desperate, numb
- Taiwan moves towards a total ban on 'vaping'
- Construction temporarily stopped at church destroyed on 9/11
- Singer files sex assault complaint against former Trump aide
- Rare glowing viper sharks caught in Taiwan
- Taiwan bans import of buses from China
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei ranked No. 1 on the list of “Best Hotels in Asia” by Global Traveler
- 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at candy factory in Moscow
- Tourist ship strikes highway bridge in Germany; 27 hurt
- Part of weakened White House magnolia tree to be removed
- 13 Days in July: The Trump White House's crucible
- Liberia waits to hear 1st results of runoff election
- Prosecutors demand 12-year prison term for Samsung heir Lee
- 2018 New Year’s Eve events in Taiwan’s Penghu County
- Timeline for 13 days that transformed Trump White House
- Libyan families displaced in 2011 uprising to return home
- School virtual shooter training program aimed at survival
- Taiwan’s TSMC is most profitable Asian company per employee
- Malaysia court acquits Australian woman of drug trafficking
- Photo of the Day: Aerial view of Jiufen on Christmas Day
- China's Geely buying stake in Swedish truck maker Volvo
- Why was 'Seafood' one of the most popular terms on the Taiwanese internet in 2017?
- New US airstrike in Somalia kills 13 al-Shabab members
- China relations should be considered in international context: Taiwan Premier
- Vietnam's economy grows 6.8 percent, highest in 10 years
- Prince Harry joins African conservation group as president
- Foreign newborns now automatically qualify for Taiwan's health insurance
- Israel minister plans Trump train station at Western Wall
- Spain pulls police reinforcements back from Catalonia
- Russia defends idea of Syria peace congress in Sochi
- Taiwan officer killed in Humvee accident on island near China
- Elon Musk says Tesla is planning to make a pickup truck
- China lashes out at German ambassador over cyber security
- Swiss cook's forgotten knives prompt train evacuation
- The Latest: ICRC says badly ill removed from suburb in Syria
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Spain's economy seen growing strongly despite Catalan crisis
- President Tsai calls for expanded collaboration with Japan
- Turkish president in Tunisia to boost economic ties
- Noves fired as France coach and replaced by Brunel
- China defends sanctions work after report of NK oil transfer
- Bosnia: Former female fighter convicted of war crimes
- Taiwan consular official and envoy to Canada resign over Dulles passport
- NYC subway work trains collide in tunnel, 1 worker injured
- Putin submits endorsement papers with election authorities
- American sorry for accusing pro basketball players of theft
- Cameroon frees US professor held for criticizing government
- Taliban car bomb targets Afghan army base, wounding 15
- Ukrainian govt, separatists hold prisoner exchange
- Taiwan's Air Force preparing to equip F-16V jets with new Sidewinder missiles
- Zimbabwe's new leader appoints ex-military commander who ousted Mugabe as vice president
- Zimbabwe's new leader appoints ex-military commander as VP
- Mutko to step down as head of World Cup organizing committee
- 4 teens charged with murder in death of man hit by sandbag
- Stars, fans say goodbye to "Nashville" in final season
- Pope delights in circus performance during audience
- Driver struck on tracks rescued just before train hit car
- Temples in Taiwan upgrading security after thieves steal deities, try to mail them to China
- Famous hippo Fiona nears 1st birthday after up-and-down year
- Fireball lights up social media, evening sky in New England
- Sheriff: Deputies threatened before gunfire that killed boy
- Police release few details on 4 bodies found in apartment
- Egyptian rights groups denounce execution of 15 militants
- Members of OhBear day trip reconnect with nature in Yilan, northeastern Taiwan
- German prosecutors charge alleged member of IS group
- Uganda says its forces have killed over 100 rebels in Congo
- 115 skiers rescued from chairlift in Vermont; no one injured
- Liverpool defender Flanagan charged with assault
- Turkey: 1,000 could be falsely accused of links to cleric
- Markets Right Now: US stocks are off to a mixed start
- Signed contracts to buy US homes increased 0.2 percent in November
- Valverde has Barcelona flying high as Liga near midway point
- US pending home sales rose a slight 0.2 percent in November
- Astros star Jose Altuve named AP Male Athlete of the Year
- Egypt court acquits founder of new Library of Alexandria
- US consumer confidence dips this month but remains high
- US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil slips
- Officer plotted to blackmail wife; she plotted his murder
- Man slain on Christmas was wounded at same spot in February
- Overtourism and safety cited in Fodor's where not to go list
- FEMA's disaster trailer tab: up to $150K, 18 months of use
- Fishermen in Mexico shoot down environmental group's drone
- Factor in safety before choosing a new dresser or TV
- Edmunds Sizes Up New Car-Safety Technology
- Burnt bagel blamed for St. Louis airport evacuation
- Plane returns to LA because passenger was on wrong flight
- Handmade Polish folk costumes stolen from car in Chicago
- South Africa beats Zimbabwe in two days in one-off test
- Before the 1990s, little recourse for harassment victims
- Letters describe slugger Ted Williams' service in Korean War
- Trump, GOP Hill leaders to meet at Camp David in January
- The Latest: Satirical campaign for Barcelona secession a hit
- South Africa hammers Zimbabwe by innings in 4-day test
- Review: 'Phantom Thread' spins a rich showcase for Day-Lewis
- Man charged with shooting officers to plead insanity
- As California legalizes pot, laws collide at US checkpoints
- Lawsuit targets Backpage.com, hotel after woman's killing
- Co-creator of MTV Unplugged dies after being struck by taxi
- Review: 'Molly's Game' makes for an enjoyable tumble
- Poland's PM: Cabinet reshuffling to be completed after Jan.6
- Democrat files arguments against tied vote in crucial race
- Heavy snow prompts cancellation of Bormio downhill training
- UK police check reports of illegal post-Christmas fox hunts
- Blues sign GM Doug Armstrong to 4-year contract extension
- 2017 winners and losers: Amazon, Boeing soared; GE plunged
- Trump, in Washington, stays close to home
- Greek far-left group claims responsibility for court bombing
- Bath fined $80K for letting Faletau play for Wales vs Boks
- A cougar in your luggage? Hunting carcass found at airport
- Russian news reports: 4 hurt after device explodes at St. Petersburg supermarket
- Russia: Explosion injures 4 at St. Petersburg supermarket
- Retiring refugee leader to visit immigrants' home countries
- Iceland: Crash kills Chinese tourist, critically injures 12
- Relatives of slain Rio police officers hold demonstration
- Shell, Barclays say US tax plan means billions in 4Q charges
- Trump's Clinton tweets cut against Comey firing explanation
- 'Something did survive' California wildfires: Goldfish
- Liverpool agrees deal with Southampton for Virgil van Dijk
- Verdict pending in lawsuit over 2011 Guyana plane crash
- Small retailers capitalized on strengths for holiday season
- US stocks mount milestone-shattering run in 2017
- Senate Majority PAC backed Jones' winning Alabama campaign
- Jack Van Berg, Hall of Famer who trained Alysheba, dies
- Cagliari forward Joao Pedro given 4-match ban for stamp
- FBI won't take over investigation of detective's slaying
- Lawsuit: Sam's Club discriminated against transgender worker
- Iranian media says 5.1-magnitude quake jolts south
- The Latest: Explosion injures 10 at Russian supermarket
- Column: Tough year, and tough times ahead for the NFL
- Van Dijk is 6th Southampton-to-Liverpool transfer in 4 years
- Connecticut news radio veteran Fran Schneidau dies at 79
- Woman kidnapped, pushed into freezing river after shooting
- Embattled New Orleans conference sold; to be nonprofit event
- Exhibit explores the history of China's first emperor
- Rihanna mourns cousin's death, calls an end to gun violence
- FX orders dance musical series 'Pose,' set in '80s New York
- Jewelry company Alex and Ani's president, finance boss leave
- 911 calls show chaos of Washington state train derailment
- Browns coach Jackson convinced he'll be back next season
- Trump campaign associate denies violating judge's gag order
- Football, funny ladies and 'Wonderful Life' are ratings hits
- Wild Oats XI expected to win Sydney to Hobart for 9th time
- Special delivery: Family welcomes 2nd Christmas Eve baby
- Judge praises teen for progress since killings when he was 8
- The Latest: Bitter cold ahead for much of northern US
- Power outage disrupts Disneyland; guests taken off rides
- Thousands of Puerto Rico police owed overtime call in sick
- The Latest: Trump meets firefighters, touts tax bill
- Survivor of World War II Bataan Death March dies at 100
- The Latest: No arrest after passenger got on wrong flight
- Man City beat Newcastle 1-0 and move 15 points clear in EPL
- California authorities seize pot from licensed company
- How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday
- Business Highlights
- Brazil's labor minister steps down to run for Congress seat
- Giants suspend Apple for finale for 'detrimental' conduct
- AC Milan beats Inter 1-0 to reach Italian Cup semifinals
- Switzerland beats Belarus 3-2 in the world junior hockey
- Boeser, Barzal leading NHL rookies out of holiday break
- Yankees president Levine excited about offseason moves
- DA won't file charges against officers in Kansas man's death
- Martin Shkreli's ex-lawyer found guilty of financial fraud
- 2 top officials quit Peru government amid political crisis
- Gore, Vinatieri won't use season finale as retirement party
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Border Patrol agent, 2 others dead after collision with hog
- Vikings' Kyle Rudolph looking ahead to playoffs, for once
- Seahawks in rare situation of needing help to make playoffs
- Ferry stuck on sandbar; 27 people aboard to be evacuated
- As China smothers Xinjiang, even mild critics are silenced
- Taiwan headline news
- Bills' Kyle Williams focused on team goals, not his future
- The Latest: Friend: 'Unplugged' creator walking dog when hit
- How can English proficiency in Taiwan be improved?
- Blackhawks place goalie Corey Crawford on injured reserve
- Iowa beats Boston College 27-20 in chilly Pinstripe Bowl
- 49ers trying to keep perspective amid Garoppolo's fast start
- England 264-4 vs Australia 327 at lunch on day 3
- Vietnam jails 2 dozens on charges of terrorism, subversion
- Coyotes center Zac Rinaldo suspended 6 games for punch
- S. Korean president calls sex slave deal with Japan flawed
- Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International
- Irving scores 21, Celtics hold off Hornets 102-91
- Taiwan's Chou Tzu-yu ranks as 3rd most beautiful face of 2017
- Former World Footballer of the Year George Weah elected as president of Liberia
- Aho scores twice, Hurricanes top Canadiens 3-1
- Nowitzki, Mavericks beat Pacers to end eight-game road skid
- Nash scores 2 goals as surging Bruins beat Senators 5-1
- Venezuelan president sheds light on proposed cryptocurrency
- Islanders come from behind to beat Sabres 3-2 in OT
- Crosby, Malkin score in shootout, Penguins beat Blue Jackets
- APNewsBreak: Ex-Miss Americas to help find new leaders
- Rondo's record 25 assists power Pelicans past Nets, 128-113
- Bulls rally for a 92-87 win over Knicks
- Doris Brougham receives Tainan City Honorary Citizenship Award
- Granlund gets game-winner; Wild beat Stars 4-2
- Jarnkrok scores, Rinne shines as Predators beat Blues 2-1
- Butler's 39 points lift Wolves past Nuggets, 128-125 in OT
- Hischier scores twice as Devils extend win streak to 5
- Vanity Fair: video mocking Hillary Clinton 'missed the mark'
- Rondo gets 25 assists as Pelicans beat Nets 128-113
- The Latest: All passengers safely removed from stuck ferry
- Ratio of Taiwanese working while on vacation highest in world
- Armia scores twice, Jets halt Oilers' streak with 4-3 win
- Zuccarello, Zibanejad lead Rangers past Caps 1-0 in shootout
- Goligoski, Raanta led Coyotes past Avalanche 3-1
- The Latest: APNewsBreak: Ex-Miss Americas react to statement
- Israel passes law that critics say is meant to shield PM
- Venezuelans abroad panhandle with their useless cash
- 4th person charged in teen forced labor case at egg farm
- Postcard from Pyongyang: The airport now has Wi-Fi, sort of
- Bundle up: Bitter cold weather takes hold of northern US
- Afghan official says roadside mine kills 6 children
- China: US should curb demand for opioids, not blame China
- Vince Carter's season-high 24 leads Kings past Cavs 109-95
- Intense, gasping French drama to be screened across Taiwan
- China’s military actions impact regional security and stability: Taiwan President
- Warriors bury Jazz with big third quarter, win 126-101
- Once busy Oklahoma death chamber stays quiet into 3rd year
- Myanmar drops illegal drone charges against journalists
- Evans 32 points lead Grizzlies past Lakers, 109-99
- Filipino-American Liza Soberano ranks as most beautiful face of 2017
- Athletes honored at 2017 Taiwan Sports Elite Awards
- Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result
- After Islamic State's defeat, a massive bill to rebuild Iraq
- A massive price tag to rebuild Iraq after Islamic State
- Australia vs. England 4th test scoreboard
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping faces 5 challenges in 2018
- Liberians await 1st provisional results of presidential vote
- Turkey's Erdogan seeks to mend strained ties with Europe
- India chides Pakistan for treatment of officer's family
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says Wednesday's explosion in St. Petersburg was terror attack.
- Police spokesman says 25 killed, 32 wounded in 2 simultaneous attacks in Afghan capital
- Asian markets mostly higher on economic optimism
- Putin calls St. Petersburg explosion terrorist attack
- Taiwan’s MOL to launch 5-language online inquiry section for migrant workers seeking to change employers
- Food, showers, tents: Does the help help the homeless?
- Golden Knights set mark, beat Ducks 4-1 for 5th straight win
- Vietnam GDP grows by 6.81 percent thanks to Samsung and Taiwan’s FPG
- Nico Hischier scores twice as Devils win fifth straight
- Authorities say in attack on Shiite cultural center in Afghan capital kills at least 35, wounds 20
- Schroder, Ilyasova help Hawks get consecutive wins
- Turkey: 38 Islamic State group suspects detained in raids
- George, Westbrook lead Thunder past Raptors 124-107
- Trump, GOP congressional leaders to meet at Camp David
- Trump's Clinton tweets cut against Comey firing explanation
- Taiwan study confirms PM2.5 pollution causes lung disease, liver cancer
- Trump, in Washington, doesn't get out much
- The Latest: Officials say Kabul attack kills 35, wounds 20
- Legal weed hurts prognosis for California medical pot market
- Germany: Union boss presses center-left to join Merkel gov't
- Ethiopians deported en masse by Saudi Arabia allege abuses
- Photo of the Day: Neon reflections at Rainbow Riverside Park
- Taiwan Human Rights Museum to use virtual reality
- 5 teams in tight race for Serie A trophy
- NKorea boat captain charged in theft from tiny Japan island
- Libyan army in east welcomes elections soon as possible
- Taiwanese singer Jason Hsu invited to play in National Hockey League in New York
- China criticizes US, German embassies for 'interference'
- Egypt, Sudan relations at a new low over Erdogan's visit
- Kremlin says Navalny's call for protest will be investigated
- Xiangshan good for watching Taipei 101 fireworks display but not for light show: GEO
- Unfazed by latest records, Cook hits unbeaten 244
- Vietnam party chief praises fight against corruption
- Zimbabwe ex-military leader who ousted Mugabe becomes VP
- Turkey's leader denies plans for naval base in Sudan
- Shiffrin takes huge lead in 1st run of World Cup slalom
- Hon Hai unveils Taiwan’s fastest supercomputer
- The Latest: IS claims responsibility for Afghan attack
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- 4 detainees escape from city prison in Berlin
- Red Cross says 12 more patients evacuated from Syrian suburb
- Forecasters warn Britain may face coldest night of the year
- US airstrike in Somalia kills 4 of al-Shabab, destroys bomb
- Taiwan prepares special immigration law to attract mid-level technical staff
- 82 Dominion Energy workers among 1,500 headed to Puerto Rico
- Russian experts looking into nation's recent space failures
- Taipei International Book Exhibition to spotlight Israeli literature, culture
- Swansea hires Carlos Carvalhal as manager of Premier League club
- Swansea hires Carlos Carvalhal as manager
- Italian leader hopes 2018 campaign will avoid fear-mongering
- Germany: Afghan teen in custody over fatal stabbing
- Police: $25 million in knockoff luxury accessories seized
- Applications for US unemployment benefits remain flat from last week at 245,000, a sign of a healthy job market.
- Applications for US jobless aid hold at 245,000
- Protesters arrested in Iran after rally against price hikes
- Judge denies legal request to grant elephants personhood
- 'Lady Bird's' Saoirse Ronan comes of age on screen, in life
- Ajax hires Erik ten Hag as coach of 33-time Dutch champions
- US embassy announces end to visa crisis with Turkey
- Tehran police: No more arrests for flouting dress code
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- Rescued sailor claims he spent 7 months lost on Indian Ocean
- Putin: Syrian campaign showed off Russia's military might
- Wrong mutual fund can rob years of retirement income
- The Latest: Officials say Afghan attack kills 41, wounds 84
- Paris ends Italian ski team's drought with win on home snow
- UN: Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen kill 109 people in 10 days
- Bradshaw, Foreman, Winkler, Shatner bond on European TV trip
- The Latest: Energy costs are concern with latest cold snap
- Average mortgage rates climbed this week
- The Latest: Jones spokesman calls Moore lawsuit 'desperate'
- Disney's Toy Story Land looms large in 2018 theme park news
- Activists to copy Illinois 'gay panic defense' ban elsewhere
- Academia faces #MeToo movement over sexual harrassment
- Principal's door from Rockwell's iconic 'Shiner' preserved
- Long-term US mortgage rates rose this week after tax cuts
- Comebacks and surprises highlight best games of 2017
- US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil rising
- In a milestone year, gene therapy finds a place in medicine
- Ridiculed former Miss America calls board offer 'laughable'
- India lower house approves bill banning instant divorce
- Q&A: Using government policy to guide investment choices
- Peru's president and rival face questions in corruption case
- Southampton plans 2 signings with $100M Van Dijk windfall
- Judge pushes back timeline for Minnesota oil pipeline
- Fiancee: Man shot dead by cop was running away at the time
- Roadside bomb kills senior army officer in Egypt's Sinai
- Turkish media report explosion near police station in town in southern Turkey
- Police preparing to release names of 4 found slain in home
- Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favors
- Mexican father kills partner on Christmas, then kids, self
- Reports: Explosion hits by police station in southern Turkey
- A look at Islamic State attacks in Afghanistan
- Often at odds, Trump and GOP relish tax win, court picks
- Hay day: Wyoming rancher has big impact on Olympic downhill
- Former Calvin Coolidge residence to be developed into condos
- Groups accuse Flint of violating legal settlement over water
- Prosecutor says terror links not found in immigrant shooting
- London to beef up its police presence on New Year's Eve
- Mexican traffickers now shipping endangered fish meat
- Solutions to homelessness come with their own challenges
- Anderson beats Carreno Busta to make UAE exhibition semis
- Montella hired by Sevilla a month after being fired by Milan
- Halle Berry, Carol Burnett among Golden Globe presenters
- Bundle up: USA-Canada outdoor game a go at World Juniors
- The Latest: Rockwell's 'Shiner' model recalls posing for him
- Go with meaningful games in season finales
- Former Russian candy factory owner jailed after shooting
- Ode to Sports: A year of anthems, Astros, Bama and Brady
- Italian government sets March 4 as date to elect new parliament.
- Navy's captured flags, hidden nearly 100 years, rediscovered
- Records: Paraplegic Palestinian killed in clash shot in head
- Decade since recession: Thriving cities leave others behind
- Liberia's provisional election results show former soccer star Weah poised to win presidency
- The Latest: Italian government sets election for March 4
- Business survivors: AP revisits owners from recession years
- Police: Woman ruined $300K worth of art on date with lawyer
- The Latest: Mayor says Flint focused on replacing lead pipes
- German party HQ crash driver was angry over microsensus
- The Latest: Pastor says slain mother, kids were much loved
- US envoy chides Palestinians for 'ugly' Jerusalem response
- Alabama officials certify Democrat Doug Jones as winner of special Senate election, despite fraud claims from Roy Moore
- Smart homes: Not just for tech geeks anymore
- How to keep your smartened-up home safe from hackers
- Bed bugs force closure of urgent care at veterans center
- Finland defeats Denmark 4-1 at world juniors
- Police arrest alleged Mexican drug boss in Brazil
- The Latest: Trump reminds world of long-ago NKorea warnings
- 30-year veteran of St. Louis department named police chief
- Police won't cite woman who hit former lawmaker with her car
- Judge blocks Arizona ethnic studies ban he found was racist
- Cannavaro to retire and join brother Fabio in China
- Family of Toronto billionaires found dead funding probe
- Mexican legislator killed in western state of Jalisco
- Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge officer who fatally shot Australian woman
- Prosecutor needs longer on cop's killing of Australian woman
- Trump physical scheduled for Jan. 12
- Scotland prop Berghan to miss 6N opener after 6-week ban
- The Latest: State considers appealing ethnic studies ruling
- The Latest: Police: Driver in Seattle crash had health issue
- California pot shops roll out hoopla as sales set to start
- Judge won't tolerate 'game-playing' by neo-Nazi site founder
- Mobster once charged in airport heist gets prison in arson
- Attorney: Deadly force unnecessary in Kansas man's shooting
- Judge suspends 5 Honduran lawmakers accused of corruption
- Mom: Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's daughter in coma
- How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday
- Senators' Claesson suspended 2 games for check to head
- US officials say they wrongly announced coal mine expansion
- Stranded ferry went off course; mayor cites 'human error'
- CFL says it would approve Johnny Manziel contract
- Arsenal tops Crystal Palace 3-2 to stay close to EPL top 4
- Rosy Cotton Bowl with playoff-snubbed Ohio State against USC
- Judge rules Kentucky lawyer who fled must forfeit bond
- US appeals court: Feds erred in Hawaii fishery expansion
- Apple sorry for slowing iPhones, cuts battery price by $50
- The Latest: Family of Australian woman wants resolution
- Teacher convicted of staging shooting now accused of forgery
- Fabulous freshman Fromm leads Georgia with poise of veteran
- Big doings in finales center on NFC South
- Government seeks change to order lifting Trump refugee ban
- Alastair Cook 244 not out, carries his bat for England
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Business Highlights
- The Latest: Trump says East could use some global warming
- Family spokesman says actress Rose Marie, best known for "The Dick Van Dyke Show," has died at 94
- Actress Rose Marie of 'Dick Van Dyke Show' fame dies at 94
- High Court hikes jail time for defendants in police murder
- Taiwan headline news
- Yao Ming and WildAid inform Chinese consumers that buying ivory is now illegal
- FDNY: 15 people seriously injured in Bronx fire
- Spurs opt to rest Leonard against Knicks
- Indian official says nighttime fire in a Mumbai building kills at least 15 people
- SoftBank group acquires major stake in Uber
- Fire engulfs Mumbai building, killing at least 15 people
- New York City mayor's press secretary says at least 6 dead in Bronx apartment building fire
- Board to reconsider Mexican journalist's US asylum request
- Discounts to be offered on inter-city buses during holiday weekend
- West Indies win toss, bowl in 1st T20 vs New Zealand
- Saints' Kamara says he was fined $6K for Christmas cleats
- Trump attacks China after report of North Korea oil transfer
- Magic beat Pistons 102-89 to snap nine-game losing streak
- Report: Most sirens worked during Hawaii warning test
- Report: Body finds fatal police shooting in 2015 unjustified
- New York City mayor: 12 dead in Bronx apartment building fire including a baby
- Stamkos leads surging Lightning past Canadiens 3-1
- Trump says East Coast could use "Global Warming" during cold
- The Latest: 12 dead in Bronx fire, including child
- Panthers beat Flyers 3-2 for 4th straight win
- Bucks rally from 20 down to beat Timberwolves 102-96
- Ovechkin powers Capitals to 4-3 shootout win over Bruins
- Breaking Bad: English teachers caught cultivating cannabis
- Temperatures to drop to 14 degrees on New Year’s Eve
- China offers tax break to keep investors after US changes
- Irving scores 26, Celts rally from 26 to beat Houston 99-98
- Aldridge leads Spurs' charge past Knicks, 119-107
- Ovechkin helps Capitals beat Bruins 4-3 in shootout
- Celtics rally from 26 down to stun Rockets 99-98
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Auston Matthews scores for Maple Leafs in Arizona homecoming
- Inter in crisis ahead of match against title rival Lazio
- Goals keeping Bundesliga exciting despite Bayern racing away
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Bodies emerge from Guatemala's war-era 'model villages'
- Top 10 most popular Taiwan News articles in 2017
- AP Exclusive: China's Uighurs grapple with pull of extremism
- Alastair Cook completes rare feat of endurance at Ashes
- AP Exclusive: China's Uighurs grapple with pull of extremism
- Photo of the Day: Time-lapse Taipei 101
- Taiwan foreign minister apologizes for Dulles passport mishap
- Taiwan's Best New Year’s Eve Parties
- New Zealand beats West Indies by 47 runs in 1st T20
- New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st T20 scoreboard
- Taiwan Stock Museum adds AR feature for best visitor experience
- A year of historic change in Saudi Arabia, with more to come
- Thomas Vanek powers Canucks past Blackhawks 5-2
- Golden Knights keep rolling with 3-2 win over Kings in OT
- AP PHOTOS: Jerusalem walls offer glimpse of city's richness
- Turkey detains 29 suspected militants ahead of New Year's
- As deep freeze sets it, people urged to help most vulnerable
- Sharks rally to beat Flames on Donskoi's shootout goal
- Napier's season-high 23 rally Blazers past 76ers, 114-110
- Tightest security ever for New Year's after deadly attacks
- Celebrations as soccer star Weah set to be Liberia's leader
- Cambodia court fines exiled opposition leader $1 million
- Asian stocks drift higher on final trading day of 2017
- Taipei to launch electric bus route next August
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - December 29
- New York City fire kills 12, sends residents scrambling
- Prominent Russian environmentalist brutally beaten
- Will we get a smiling poop emoji? Well, there's a process
- England coach Bayliss dismisses ball-tampering accusations
- Actress Rose Marie of 'Dick Van Dyke Show' fame dies at 94
- Russia child falls into sewer, found as worker falls in, too
- California law enforcement readies for new marijuana laws
- Lawmakers struggled to stay on track in Trump's first year
- Southeast Asia faces uncertainty in 2018
- Academia faces its own reckoning over harassment allegations
- Trump says East could use some 'global warming' this weekend
- Using a mop to turn a life around—Unipapa founder Jimi Chen
- One third of Americans approve of war with North Korea: poll
- Africa's returning migrants say they need assistance, hope
- In 2015 about every five minutes, one person in Taiwan was diagnosed with cancer
- Top German court rejects ex-Auschwitz guard's prison appeal
- Taiwan's Future Tech Exhibition features real time computer-animated performance
- Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says UN statement 'biased'
- Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying is the 3rd highest paid shuttler of the year
- 2017 Top popular Mandarin songs that cannot be missed
- Carmen Franco, only child of Spain's dictator, dies at 91
- China denies improper NK oil supplies after Trump criticism
- South African president suffers another legal setback
- British police seek killer after young woman found dead
- France's Macron enjoys popularity rise, faces new challenges
- Taiwan National Women’s League to donate assets to government
- Russia calls worsening ties with US a major disappointment
- State-run newspaper reports gunman opens fire near Coptic church outside Cairo
- UK considers 'drunk tanks' to ease strain on health services
- Multilingual guide to go online in Taiwan to help migrant workers understand employment transfer contracts
- Israeli minister gets 'Palestine' removed from NBA site
- Officials say 2 police killed in attack outside Cairo church
- Britain's Margaret Thatcher in 1981: No panda on my plane
- Syria prays for rain at President Assad's request
- Reports: Turkey, Russia sign loan deal for S-400 air system
- Taiwan president pledges stronger defense to China pressure
- German skier Rebensburg leads World Cup GS ahead of Shiffrin
- Taiwan could be attacked under a second Korean War: expert
- Russia sentences financier, Magnitsky advocate to prison
- Uganda charges 45 Rwandan nationals with terrorism: Report
- Military says Gaza gunmen fire rockets at Israel
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Egypt's Health Ministry spokesman says 10 people killed including a gunman in attack outside Cairo church
- Goldman Sachs, citing recent tax overhaul in US, expects to take a $5 billion hit to profits this quarter
- The Latest: Egypt says 10 killed in attack on Coptic church
- Taiwan defense budget will rise each year: President Tsai
- Djokovic comeback stalls after more pain in right elbow
- German government cautious on Turkish fence-mending bid
- Goldman Sachs expects $5 billion hit from tax overhaul in 4Q
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Liberia's vice president congratulates ex-soccer star Weah on winning presidential election
- The Latest: Liberia's VP congratulates Weah on election win
- Itochu of Japan wants to buy stake in Taipei 101
- Pakistan hands over 145 fishermen to Indian authorities
- Spain: first session of new Catalan parliament on Jan 17
- Italy's Paris leads downhill portion of Alpine combined
- The Latest: 4 children among the dead in New York City fire
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Singer Joy Villa demands apology from Corey Lewandowski
- Iran arrests demonstrators against price hikes in Tehran
- Polish climbers to attempt 1st winter ascent on K2
- Trump criticizes Post Office, Amazon over shipping rates
- Experts try to keep Georgia O'Keeffe paintings from fading
- Texas woman accused in fatal shooting of 7-year-old child
- Trump says no protection for Dreamers without wall
- Disney dominates again in slightly down box office year
- Omaha slayings suspect won't fight return to Nebraska
- Global outcry saves Latin news show broadcast from Finland
- Russian space experts regain control of 1st Angola satellite
- What to buy every month of the year in 2018
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher
- Police: Man nearly decapitated girlfriend with samurai sword
- A look at recent attacks on Egypt's Coptic Christians
- Ellen DeGeneres gets her game on in new prime-time show
- New York City mayor says investigators believe Bronx fire that killed 12 was caused by child playing with stove
- SkyWest flight makes emergency landing in Milwaukee
- Red Cross: 29 patients evacuated from Damascus suburbs siege
- Peacemaker works to stop bloodshed in Baltimore
- Peacemaker works to stop bloodshed in Baltimore
- Wife chosen as Republican nominee after lawmaker's suicide
- US stock indexes edge lower on final trading day of 2017
- Mattis nixes holiday tradition of seeing troops in war zones
- Man accused of Bosnia war crimes arrested in Germany
- New Southbound Policy service center to be opened on Jan. 2
- Man thought to be migrant found dead on Greek-Turkish border
- Lawyer: FIFA not seeking whistleblower's Russia doping info
- Slovenia, Croatia in diplomatic spat over border dispute
- Sports deaths: Halladay, Hawkins; Enberg's voice silenced
- Sports deaths in 2017
- Naval War College Museum unveils exhibit to teach about WWI
- Winter weather grips Britain; transport disrupted
- Young South American footballers eye January transfer window
- Man accused of rigging door to electrocute pregnant wife
- Gunman kill mayor of town in southern Mexico
- Mattis: US determined to reduce civilian casualties in Yemen
- Trump invites Coast Guard members to play golf
- The Latest: Heavy snow headed to Pacific Northwest, Rockies
- Explosive attack in Colombia nightclub wounds 31 people
- NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incident
- Liberia election commission declares former FIFA World Player of Year George Weah new president-elect
- Andy Murray makes tepid return as he loses exhibition match
- Met opens 'Tosca' with replacements after Levine suspension
- Lawsuit claims nude photos taken of patient in surgery
- VW loses German court bid over diesel scandal audit
- French movie about concert attack shelved after complaints
- The Latest: Experts try to save Georgia O'Keeffe paintings
- Serbian authorities discover 25 tons of hidden toxic waste
- Avalanche kills snowboarder in northern Greece
- The Latest: Relative identifies man shot in suspected prank
- 2017 winners and losers: Amazon, Boeing soared; GE plunged
- Polish skier pulls off Bode Miller-like run with only 1 ski
- Republic of Congo releases US citizen held for over a year
- The buzz around Denver: Broncos host to 100,000 honeybees
- Double trouble: Chloe x Halle act, sing on TV's 'grown-ish'
- Prosecutor: Doctor reused one-use anal catheters on patients
- US stocks mount milestone-shattering run in 2017
- Daughter: Mystery writer Sue Grafton has died after two-year battle with cancer
- Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies in California
- Kostin scores twice in Russia's 5-2 win over Belarus
- Residents seek to bar newly elected mayor from taking job
- Puerto Rico authorities say nearly half of electricity customers still lack power more than three months after hurricane
- Israel gives notice of withdrawal from UN cultural agency
- Officials: Nearly half of Puerto Rico clients without power
- Police investigate if video game prank led to shooting death
- Seacrest says Mariah Carey is likely rehearsing for NYE gig
- Joshua Weilerstein to replace Dutoit after allegations
- Some lawsuits can proceed over cigarettes touted as natural
- California's governor heads to Mexico for vacation
- Poland discussing bringing refugees in for medical treatment
- Harrison, now a Patriot, done discussing Steelers exit
- Woman gets 22 years in Ohio prison for killing daughter
- Local affiliate of Islamic State group claims responsibility for deadly attack at Cairo church
- Oscar-winning film editor Thomas Stanford dies at 93
- IAG to acquire much of bankrupt Air Berlin's Niki division
- Daly says NHL in no rush to discuss Winter Olympic plans
- State: Timeline, rate hike overstated in federal ash cleanup
- Trump administration aims to trim rules on offshore drilling
- Luck returns to Colts' complex with 'better' shoulder
- Judge needs evidence to let illusionist undo porn plea
- How major US stock indexes fared on Friday
- BC-US--Index, US
- Goldman Sachs and Hess slide while PepsiCo and TiVo rise
- Hamsik extends record as leader Napoli wins 1-0 at Crotone
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Man United coach behind Beckham's career honored by Queen
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Ringo Starr, Bee Gee Barry Gibb tapped as British knights
- The Latest: Police: Texas boy killed after woman opens fire
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Women protest against decision to pardon Peru's Fujimori
- Coast Guard cites fishing boat for illegal foreign captain
- Police: Multiple people shot at Southern California business
- Photo of the Day: Botanists in Kaohsiung breed a new variety of anthurium flower
- Raptors suspend Serge Ibaka for altercation with staffer
- NC State beats Arizona State 52-31 in Sun Bowl
- Holm aiming for upset of Justino, 2nd title belt at UFC 219
- The Latest: Mayor: 2 dead in shooting, 1 wounded but stable
- Taiwan set to have large presence at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
- Secret Sauce? Kim Jong Un applies science to kimchi-making
- Raptors suspend Serge Ibaka for altercation with staffer
- Australia add Agar for final Ashes test
- Australia battle to save Ashes test against England
- Brazilians honor sea goddess in Rio de Janeiro.
- Porter scores 26, Wizards hand Rockets 5th straight loss
- Police: Man kills 2, then himself at Houston auto shop
- DeRozan scores 25 as Raptors beat Hawks 111-98
- Rasmus Ristolainen scores in OT, Sabres beat Devils 4-3
- Wizards hand Rockets 5th straight loss, 121-103
- Hurricanes beat Penguins 2-1 for 4th straight win
- Giroux has 3 assists, Flyers beat Lightning 5-3
- Argentina 'dirty war' killer gets house arrest
- Markkanen scores 32 as Bulls beat Pacers 119-107
- Senators hold off Jackets 5-4 to end 4-game slide
- Antetokounmpo's late basket lifts Bucks past Thunder 97-95
- Premier Lai touts Taiwan’s efforts in promoting sustainable development
- Nielsen nets shootout winner as Wings top Rangers
- S. Korea inspects Hong Kong ship over N. Korean oil
- Dennis Smith Jr. has triple-double, Mavs beat Pelicans
- Granlund's second 3-goal game leads Wild past Predators 4-2
- Wheeler, Connor help Jets beat Islanders 4-2
- Taiwan company did not transport North Korea oil: Presidential Office
- Giroux has 3 assists, Flyers beat Lightning 5-3
- Vandeweghe gives USA perfect start at Hopman Cup
- Wallaby Karmichael Hunt arrested for drug possession
- Poor air quality and low temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve
- Radulov scores 2 late goals, Stars beat Blues 4-2
- Anger, dejection grows as only half of Puerto Rico has power
- In strife-torn Myanmar, love trumps hate for a rare couple
- Kane's OT goal gives 32-year-old Chicago goalie win in debut
- Extreme cold to test New Year's revelers; some events iced
- Iran marks end of 2009 vote unrest amid new demonstrations
- Booker overcomes tough night to rally Suns past Kings
- Taiwan's president pledges stronger defense to counter China
- Australia vs. England 4th test result
- Howard leads Hornets past Warriors
- Rakell scores in 4th straight, Ducks beat Flames 2-1
- Australia vs. England 4th test scoreboard
- Darnold delivers clunker in possibly final game for USC
- Pakistan police rescue hostages held by drunken relative
- From sniper to saint, showing Iraqi Shiite militias' power
- A 'martyr' sniper becomes a hero to Iraq's Shiites
- Hopman Cup results
- Bad to worse: How diplomatic hopes with North Korea plunged
- The Latest: 4,000 gather for pro-government rally in Iran
- Griffin returns to lead Clippers past Lakers, 121-106
- Rare intersex shark found off of Taiwan's southern shores
- Taiwan Nat. Development Council mulls new immigration law to attract foreign talent
- Come to Maokong, Taipei to appreciate flowers along Camphor Tree Trail during New Year holiday
- Taiwanese-led phone scamming operation busted by Thai police
- Melbourne pitch under fire after drawn Ashes test
- Hakka is now one of Taiwan's official languages
- NKorea says won't give up nukes if US continues 'blackmail'
- Smith continues his Ashes run-feast
- Egypt court jails ousted president over insulting judiciary
- Security tightens across US, Europe ahead of New Year's parties
- Taiwan and S. Korea agree to raise quotas for working holiday visas in 2018
- 10 spots for sunset spotting in Taipei recommended by Geotechnical Engineering Office
- Taipei New Year's Eve party to be patrolled by bomb sniffing dogs
- Putin voices hope for cooperation with US in letter to Trump
- Russia says it fully abides by UN sanctions on North Korea
- Survey: Internet usage surges in Taiwan to 82.3 percent
- Pakistan man exonerated after serving 9 years for blasphemy
- Ringo Starr, Bee Gee Barry Gibb tapped as British knights
- Departing UK infrastructure czar vows to fight Brexit
- UK police make 5th arrest in suspected extremist plot
- Court upholds ban on Navalny running for Russian presidency
- Retired top Pakistani general dies in car accident
- Russia says it fully abides by UN sanctions on North Korea
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Palestinian wounded in clashes with Israel dies of wounds
- Dozens of militants evacuated from southern Syria
- German police warn parents as fireworks injuries mount
- Videos show Egyptian church gunman confidently walking away
- Woman proposes to her boyfriend facing amputation in New Taipei
- President dines at Mos Burger in Taipei to show support for its pay hikes
- German police union chief slams NYE 'safe zone' for women
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Iran hard-liners rally in response to protests challenging the Iranian government
- Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan debuts transparent cable cars ahead of New Year’s Eve party
- Djokovic withdraws from Aus Open warm-up tournament in Qatar
- Serena loses to Ostapenko in comeback after giving birth
- Transgender people cleared to join military, for now
- Sunni jihadists claim they blew up Iran oil pipeline
- Russian security agency says it has arrested a man accused of setting off an explosion at a St. Petersburg supermarket
- State Department releases emails from Clinton aide
- Russian security agency arrests supermarket bombing suspect
- Peruvian writers denounce 'shame' of Fujimori pardon
- Egypt says 3 militants killed in Giza shootout
- American killed in Mexico resort identified as city official
- Michigan scrambles to address chemical contaminants in water
- Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's daughter dies at 27
- LGBT leaders assess fallout from male-on-male sex cases
- Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield sick, misses Rose Bowl media day
- New California laws cover immigration, marijuana, education
- Legal recreational pot in California: What you need to know
- Sports quirks: Basepath chaos, donkey gift, sunken earring
- Roma's title hopes dented by draw ahead of Inter vs. Lazio
- Salah stars in Liverpool comeback; Chelsea thrashes Stoke
- Media group: 81 reporters died, threats soared in 2017
- Fear of ICE among reasons century-old Detroit church closing
- Benevento gets its 1st Serie A win in 19th round
- Chelsea overwhelms Stoke in 5-0 win in Premier League
- Salah double inspires Liverpool to 2-1 win over Leicester
- Dutch head to Winter Games led by Kramer and Wust
- Newcastle frustrated again, held to 0-0 draw by Brighton
- Carvalhal makes instant impact as Swansea beats Watford 2-1
- Man takes hostages at Ukraine post office; some released
- Las Vegas police: 2 security guards killed at hotel-casino
- Bournemouth ends Allardyce's unbeaten start at Everton
- Soccer's big clash of nations not only at World Cup in 2018
- California man arrested in fatal Kansas police shooting
- Australian diplomat's tip a factor in FBI's Russia probe
- Liberia president-elect says he will build on nation's gains
- Huddersfield, Burnley end impressive year with 0-0 draw
- Victim, gunman in California law firm shooting were partners
- Spain saves 117 migrants crossing Mediterranean in 6 boats
- Lukaku carried off as Man United draws 3rd straight game
- Greece to appeal decision to grant asylum to Turkish officer
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Defending champion Stoch wins 1st stop on Four Hills tour
- The Latest: Man arrested after fatal Kansas police shooting
- The Latest: Guards were investigating disturbance when shot
- Daniel Talbot, influential indie film figure, dies in NYC
- Fugitive Catalan leader asks Spain to restore his government
- Defending champ Sydney FC ends year atop A-League
- Bryan Fletcher rallies for Olympic spot in Nordic Combined
- Macedonian premier, Greek mayor get together for dinner
- Baker Mayfield will blast Oklahoma past Georgia in Rose Bowl
- US investigating Ford transmission recall involving F-150
- Sweden wraps up Group B in world junior hockey
- Iowa State beats No. 19 Memphis 21-20 in Liberty Bowl
- Predators place Forsberg on IR with upper-body injury
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- 'Make America Gay Again' sign greets Pence in Colorado
- Stephen Curry returning for Warriors after out 11 games
- Merkel sees Germany split over pace of social change
- Top 25 Capsules
- Threats to media freedom soar in 2017, 81 journalists killed worldwide
- Surprise passenger prompts Delta flight to return to Detroit
- Rebels storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir; 1 killed
- Deteriorating diplomacy and the dangerous state of US-North Korea relations
- Short-handed Pistons shut down Spurs in 93-79 win
- Louisiana man charged in 'Nigerian prince' internet scam
- Johnson, Dragic lead Heat comeback in win over Magic
- Capitals beat Devils to take lead in Metropolitan Division
- Jack hits tiebreaking free throws, Knicks beat Pelicans
- Reimer stops 37 for another shutout, Panthers beat Habs 2-0
- Ryan Spooner, Tuukka Rask help Bruins beat Senators 5-0
- Schroder gets hot in 2nd half, Hawks beat Blazers
- Drummond, Pistons hold down Spurs' offense in 93-79 win
- There are 1.2 million unoccupied homes in Taiwan, says Ministry of Interior
- Chinese manufacturing growth slows in December
- Capitals beat Devils to take lead in Metropolitan Division
- Saros' 29 saves lead Predators over Wild 3-0
- Birthday letdown: Mitchell scores 29, Jazz top James, Cavs
- Scottie Upshall breaks tie, Blue beat Hurricanes 3-2
- Curry makes season-best 10 3-pointers in return from injury
- Wounded otter sneaks into Kinmen elementary school, gets a VIP flight to Taipei Zoo for surgery
- Saric scores 20 as Sixers rally to beat Nuggets 107-102
- 4.6 magnitude quake strikes central Greece; no damage
- Poor air quality forecast for Taiwan on New Year's Eve
- US university's 43rd list of words it would like to banish
- List bans 'fake news,' 'covfefe' and 'let me ask you this'
- US University releases annual 'List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English' for 2017
- Nurmagomedov beats Barboza at UFC 219
- Taiwan gasoline prices to rise on New Year’s Day
- Cloudy weather may hide 2017's final sunset in parts of Taiwan
- Doughty scores in 3rd to lift Kings over Canucks 4-3
- Semi-official news agency quotes official in western Iran saying two protesters killed overnight
- Indian superstar Rajinikanth joins politics in Tamil Nadu
- Report: 2 protesters in western Iran killed at night rally
- Australia beat Canada to open Hopman Cup campaign
- Taiwan government apologizes over higher amount of misprinted passports
- Thousands remain missing after Iraq's victories against IS
- Palestinians recall envoy after rally with Pakistan cleric
- Farewell to the Year of the Rooster, Welcoming the Year of the ... Trump!?
- Taiwan to deport South Korean who burgled ruling party headquarters
- Stosur, Garcia lose in first round at Brisbane
- Consensus for Taiwan's growth in 2018: above 2%
- Singaporean woman attempts suicide after her online love refused to show up in Taiwan
- Nine injured in Taipei as SUV plows into people lining up for pineapple cakes
- Taiwan's second largest egg supplier under scrutiny for selling expired eggs mixed with fresh ones
- Severe air pollution in Taiwan triggers emergency response
- Immigration agency to offer new conveniences in 2018
- Crash between truck and bus in Kenya kills at least 36
- A heartwarming embrace of a mother and son - Philippine Airlines crew member surprises his mom on flight home for Christmas
- Seaplane crashes into Sydney river, killing all 6 on board
- Suicide bomber strikes Afghan funeral, killing 12
- Activists: Shelling, rocket fire kill 19 outside Damascus
- Revelers around the world ring in 2018, say bye to the old
- Taiwan calls for new 'cross-strait' atmosphere in new year
- Pope prays for Egyptian Copts who died in attacks near Cairo
- Nigeria north state says 5,247 Muslims dead from Boko Haram
- Victims of Istanbul nightclub attack remembered
- Revelers flock to Xinyi District to celebrate arrival of new year
- Taipei 101 countdown to be shown to the world via satellite
- Diego Costa eager to play for Atletico after long layoff
- Telegram CEO says Iran 'blocking access ... for the majority of Iranians' after protesters used messaging app
- The Latest: Telegram says Iran cutting access amid protests
- Witnesses: Residents prevented much worse attack in Egypt
- Iran state TV says authorities temporarily block Instagram, messaging app Telegram to 'maintain peace' amid protests
- The Latest: Toll from Afghan funeral bombing rises to 17
- Spain saves 66 migrants crossing Mediterranean Sea
- 2 dead in anti-government protests in Congo's capital
- Young, Naughton charged with violent conduct
- Supreme Court to take up Ohio's purges of inactive voters
- Trump to have lunch with Florida governor
- Angry at Trump, North Carolina Democrats hope for 2018 gains
- Protests in Iran fanned by exiled journalist, messaging app
- Man City's winning run ends with 0-0 draw at Palace in EPL
- Throngs expected for flashy, frigid Times Square ball drop
- S. Korea holds Panama oil tanker suspected of N. Korea trade
- Putin toughens penalty for bomb threats plaguing Russia
