英文新聞列表 English News List
- House GOP chairman criticizes Trump policy on animal imports
- State Department battles criticism of Tillerson's management
- The Latest: Youths in Greece attack police with gas bombs
- After trial, Menendez pitches health insurance enrollment
- Democrats press Homeland Security pick on immigration issues
- 101-year-old man identified as California wildfires victim
- Pfizer tells Nebraska not to use its drugs in execution
- Weinstein's Impact: List of men accused of sexual misconduct
- The Latest: Women condemn Ohio candidate's post on sex
- Lawyers: Former Atlanta fire chief fired for religious views
- Papadakis & Cizeron set personal best in ice dance short
- The Latest: Suit charges harassment, battery by CAA agent
- Student therapy dog can stay in sorority house amid dispute
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Apple delays release of HomePod speaker until early 2018
- FANTASY PLAYS: Week 11 studs worth playing in daily leagues
- Danica Patrick will end her full-time racing career after running in next year's Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500
- Bell-Haynes makes go-ahead FT, Vermont edges Bradley 65-64
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Danica Patrick to end racing career at next year's Indy 500
- Rio state legislature votes to release imprisoned members
- Report shows Takata recall still moving slowly
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Acting PM of Belize plane crash caused by passing car
- World Cup skeleton race at Park City postponed by weather
- The Latest: Leaders praise Jackson after health disclosure
- Army visits North Texas looking for payback from last year
- Texas governor: White House disaster aid bill 'inadequate'
- The Latest: Psychiatric patient surprised that escape worked
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Christopher Columbus monument slammed by some at NYC hearing
- Mexico enacts law targeting disappearances
- Mexico: Cocaine found in apparent Social Security truck
- Wales coach Chris Coleman quits to take club job
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Abuse victims say new attention should spur New York reforms
- Sung Hyun Park opens 3-shot lead in LPGA Tour Championship
- Sessions jokes about Russian meetings in speech to lawyers
- Ultra-wealthy win in Senate tax bill, other face hikes
- Nitto ATP Finals Results
- Kyle Busch wants 2nd title to validate 2015 championship
- Williams-Sonoma and Caesars dip while Ross and Fox jump
- Prosecutor declines to charge pilot accused of having gun
- Senate ethics panel, relatively silent, could face busy year
- Detroit priest known for his humility to be beatified
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Unpopular governor getting road named for him in home county
- Austin Cook shoots 62 and takes lead at Sea Island
- Dortmund in crisis: Stuttgart deal another Bundesliga loss
- Raider Relief aids former basketball player's family
- The Latest: Emanuel praises Jackson after health disclosure
- Morgue in southern Mexico gets complaints about stench
- Trump adds 5 judges to potential Supreme Court nominee list
- A look at NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. by the numbers
- How major US stock indexes fared on Friday
- Reynolds, Frazier lead Tulane past Colorado State in Jamaica
- Coastal Carolina tops UTSA in Island of the Bahamas Showcase
- Members of the Senate Ethics Committee
- The RSM Classic Par Scores
- The RSM Classic Scores
- NHL GMs pleased so far with crack down on slashing
- Brady, Patriots heading for greater heights in Mexico
- 2017 Taiwan Fashion Design Awards decided
- Girona draws 1-1 with Sociedad, continues to impress in Liga
- BC-US--Index, US
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Congress paid $17 million in workplace violation settlements
- CME Group Tour Championship Scores
- CME Group Tour Championship Par Scores
- National Hockey League had humble beginnings 100 years ago
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Business Highlights
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Defending champion Monaco held to 1-1 draw at Amiens
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Raiders probably won't have Amerson against Brady, Patriots
- Top 20 onshore US petroleum spills since 2010
- Andy Murray, coach Ivan Lendl end 2nd stint together
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- At a Glance: How automakers perform on Takata recalls
- Neighbor: Northern California gunman targeted victim, son
- Medicare 'Part B' premiums to rise next year for many
- Parents sue over boy's death in rotating Atlanta restaurant
- Russia again vetoes a UN resolution to extend the mandate of experts investigating chemical weapons in Syria
- Press group praises ruling on Mexico government ad spending
- Raptors guard Delon Wright has dislocated right shoulder
- Officials try to identify 'John Doe' convicted in fraud case
- California's legal pot countdown: What's coming by Jan. 1
- Figure skater Gracie Gold withdraws from US championships
- The Latest: Nevada won't return execution drug to Pfizer
- Bettman: Montreal lacked venue for outdoor anniversary game
- 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts southwest China.
- Moscow meeting in June 2017 under scrutiny in Trump probe
- Delta says US approves joint venture with Korean Air
- AP sources: Trump administration puts Palestinian Liberation Organization on notice that its DC office may be shuttered
- US puts Palestinians on notice: DC office may be shuttered
- NFL reviewing allegation Jameis Winston groped Uber driver
- Northern Kentucky tops JMU in Island of the Bahamas Showcase
- Hospital says N. Korean soldier's condition stabilizing
- The Latest: Trump delays policy on importing elephant parts
- Florida State's defense throttles Fordham in Jamaica 67-43
- Montana congressman misled authorities on reporter's assault
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Whiteside, Heat lead by 25, hold on to beat Wizards 91-88
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Bobrovsky gets 21st shutout, Blue Jackets beat Rangers 2-0
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan headline news
- Lowry and DeRozan each score 22, Raptors beat Knicks 107-84
- Christopher Bell wins Truck Series championship for KBM
- Crash sends California police car off road, killing 2 boys
- Stephenson rallies Pacers from 22 down past Pistons 107-100
- Dinwiddie scores 25, leads Nets over Jazz, 118-107
- Kushner's lawyer pushes back on Senate committee request
- Heart attack strikes American Heart Association president
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Tomas Tatar breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings beat Sabres 3-1
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Bobrovsky makes 36 saves, Blue Jackets beat Rangers 2-0
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Ford EcoBoost 200 Results
- National Basketball Association
- LeBron's 39 lead Cavs to 118-113 OT win against Clippers
- Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' Toto Riina dead at 87
- LeBron James scores 39 points, Cavs beat Clippers in OT
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Iona uses big second-half run to get past Weber State 80-72
- Spurs overcome 23-point deficit to beat Thunder, 104-101
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Today in History
- NANHI x Warren & Monette redefine the 'eco-fashion' norm
- Holiday scores 27, Bulls hold off Walker, Hornets 123-120
- Love game: Serena Williams reportedly marries in New Orleans
- Greubel Poser drives to bobsled World Cup win for US
- No. 1 UConn cruises to 82-47 win over No. 20 California
- Butler, balanced Wolves pull away from Mavs for 111-87 win
- Woman must pay Katy Perry for interfering with convent sale
- US arms sales to Taiwan should normalize: Randall Schriver
- Miami (OH) outlasts LIU Brooklyn in Jamaica Classic
- UN seeks to put human rights experts into new Sahel force
- Sexual misconduct claims roil Alabama campaign, divide women
- ONE Championship announces new documentary ONE warrior series
- Neuville leads Rally Australia after Mikkelsen crashes out
- NHL suspends Red Wings' Witkowski for 10 games for fighting
- Lebanon PM: Saudi trip was to consult on country's future
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Kings bounce back from 46-point loss to beat Blazers 86-82
- Detroit priest to be beatified, was known for helping others
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Philippine court convicts bomber in congressman's death
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Devin Booker's 33 points power Suns past Lakers, 122-113
- Rugby League World Cup
- Murray scores 31 as Nuggets beat Pelicans 146-114
- Ousted Caracas mayor reaches Spain after fleeing Venezuela
- Lebanese TV shows Prime Minister Hariri arriving in France from Saudi Arabia amid political turmoil
- India all out for 172 against Sri Lanka
- Matsu temple provides shelter for stray cats
- The Latest: Lebanese PM arrives in Paris from Saudi Arabia
- Pakistan extends deadline to end Islamist rally for 24 hours
- England bowlers struggle in final Ashes warmup
- Cambodia charges 2 former journalists with espionage
- Cold front sends mercury plunging in Taiwan
- Chic and functional — Taiwan's sportswear brand dedicated to modern women
- Hong Kong's lingerie design makes its way to Taipei IN Style
- Zimbabweans gather in Harare to march against Mugabe
- Tonga holds off Lebanon to reach WCup semifinals
- Sri Lanka police arrest 19 over racial violence
- China's high-ranking Taiwan relationship official refutes rumors of reunification timetable
- Amid national focus on harassment, Trump moves unscathed
- Taiwan, India to cooperate on 5G technology development
- Mladic trial to end, where will next war crimes court start?
- Fighting scandal, Moore stands with homophobic supporters
- Kawasaki keeps title hopes alive with 1-0 win over Gamba
- AP sources: Trump Tower meeting in 2016 draws more scrutiny
- Franken tells woman in letter he's 'ashamed' of himself
- Winners and losers under the Senate tax overhaul proposal
- The Latest: Demonstrators shift to symbolic Zimbabwe Grounds
- Trump administration takes a step toward closing PLO office
- Worldwide phenomenon Little Bao makes its first appearance in Taiwan!
- Senate's ethics panel could be busy next year
- Members of the Senate Ethics Committee
- State Department defends reorganization, admits low morale
- Egypt opens Gaza border crossing for 3 days
- Climate meeting goes all night, ends after financing talks
- Workplace disputes in Congress cost $17 million since 1997
- Lawmakers say $100 billion in disaster aid still not enough
- Tunisian fashion adds glamour to Taiwan's exhibition
- Sustainable fashion: Wilbur's natural dye fabric adds color to Taipei IN Style
- Taipei promotes hiking on Xiaoxitou Circle Trail as an intimate connnection with nature
- Zimbabwe: A guide to what's happened so far in Mugabe drama
- Taiwan temperatures to plunge in upcoming week
- Authorities find bodies of 5 more Pakistanis
- Palestinians reject 'extortion' in face of US move
- High quality knitwear brand showcases designs inspired by childhood memories at Taipei IN Style
- MSF says it can't deliver live-saving aid to Yemen capital
- Fukuoka runway show adds diversity to Taipei fashion week
- Finns scramble to calculate path of blazing Arctic meteorite
- Macron's upstart party chooses new leader, amid tensions
- AP PHOTOS: Many Bosnian war victims still unidentified
- Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri meets France's Macron amid Saudi-Iran tensions over Lebanon's future
- Saudis summon ambassador from Germany over Lebanon comments
- India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
- Expert explores mystery of color trends at Taipei IN Style
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Geisenberger leads 1-2-3 German sweep in luge opener
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- 3 more found dead in deadly Greek flood, raising total to 19
- Spain saves 500 migrants crossing Mediterranean in 46 boats
- Free concerts of one-handed guitarist Tony Memmel scheduled for early December in three Taiwanese cities
- German parties seek compromise on migrants, climate change
- The Latest: Palestinian official denounces US 'extortion'
- British rider Daniel Hegarty dies after crashing in Macau GP
- Find cheongsam infused with a modern look at Taipei IN Style
- 5 militants, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting
- New US weather satellite launched
- Suleymanoglu, 3-time Olympic gold weightlifter, dies at 50
- Spanish police protest in Madrid to demand better pay
- Egypt warns Ethiopia Nile dam dispute 'life or death'
- Over 8,000 votes cast in mock referendum on migrant worker issues
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Police: At least 6 officers injured during Odessa protest
- Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia, whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and 1990s and won famous fans, dies at 77
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Designer Azzedine Alaia, known for clingy style, dies at 77
- Buffon to sit out Juventus match after Italy WCup failure
- Lebanon's Hariri says he is returning to his country, confirms he is resigning amid political tensions
- Higher premiums for outpatient coverage for many on Medicare
- Turkish prosecutors launch probe into 2 US attorneys
- Germany bans children's smart watches with listening app
- Arsenal beats Tottenham 2-0 to give Wenger bragging rights
- As sex harassment scandal grows, minorities seldom involved
- Israel fires 'warning shot' after Syrian border construction
- BC-GLF--Tour Championship Scores
- Japanese tug boat scrapes US Navy ship during exercise
- Rose takes 1-shot lead into final round at Dubai
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Russian Alina Zagitova qualifies for Grand Prix final
- Fotis Kafatos, distinguished Greek biologist, dies at 77
- Cowboys' Jerry Jones apologizes for racial remark in video
- Demonstrators in Germany protest US, North Korea tensions
- Founder of Brazilian art park convicted of money laundering
- Argentina 31, Italy 15
- Goffin ousts Federer in ATP Finals semifinal comeback
- Vatican: New probe begun into alleged sex at youth seminary
- Trump delays new policy on importing elephant trophies
- FBI report on black 'extremists' raises new monitoring fears
- Wales 13, Georgia 6
- The Latest: GOP congressman calls for ban on elephant hunts
- The Latest: Celebrities mourn death of fashion icon Alaia
- Pumas beat Italy 31-15, end 7-test losing run
- US sled disqualified from World Cup bobsled opener
- Egypt orders detention of prominent activist over protest
- Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans; 2nd row seat may tip
- England 30, Australia 6
- Bayern leads by 6 points as Heynckes extends winning run
- FIFA leaves playoff controversy referee off World Cup list
- 14-man Wales edge Georgia 13-6 in Cardiff
- England scores 4 tries as Wallabies beaten 30-6
- Ukraine detains man wanted for 2004 murder of Forbes editor
- Arsenal overwhelms Tottenham, Man City keeps up title charge
- NYC subway to use gender-neutral terms during announcements
- Argentina steps up search for missing submarine
- Dale Jr. reflects on Hurricane Irma's impact on Florida Keys
- Cyprus police: rival fans' rock throwing injures 7 officers
- Suarez ends drought to lead Barcelona to 3-0 win at Leganes
- City beats Leicester but could be without Stones for 6 weeks
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Italy Senate chief: Mafia planned to kill me next in 1992
- Widow of Grateful Dead's longtime lawyer auctions rare items
- Palestinians say they will suspend all communication with Trump administration if US closes PLO office in Washington
- Clement feeling the heat after Swansea loses at Burnley
- The Latest: Church leaders who oppose Roy Moore hold rally
- Zimbabwe state TV announces Mugabe, army commander to meet for 2nd time Sunday on his departure
- Salah at the double as Liverpool beats Southampton 3-0
- Chelsea crushes West Brom 4-0 to put Pulis job in doubt
- Everton fights back to draw 2-2 at last-place Crystal Palace
- World ski body to update on Russian doping cases on Thursday
- Wilson hat trick as Bournemouth beats Huddersfield in EPL
- Harry Styles, Miguel set for Victoria's Secret China show
- 2-time Olympic equestrian champion Rolton dies at 61
- Urawa, Al Hilal 1-1 in 1st leg of Asian Champs League final
- 'We are the city': Roma beats Lazio 2-1 in heated derby
- New Zealand 22, Scotland 17
- Truex makes final championship push with top practice speed
- Ireland 23, Fiji 20
- Bradley tops UTSA in Island of the Bahamas Showcase 71-69
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- AP source: Dolphins waiving Maualuga after his arrest
- 'Lions don't recover like humans': Zlatan back in United win
- 14-man All Blacks subdue Scotland 22-17
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Understrength Ireland pip Fiji 23-20 in Dublin
- Former Bears, Illini standout J.C. Caroline dies at 84
- Rugby rage: Cheika unhappy as Wallabies lose to England
- Spain says nation's chief prosecutor has died in Argentina
- Rep: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy hospitalized
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Truex leads a quartet of veterans in NASCAR's title race
- Yale beats Harvard to 24-3 to win Ivy League championship
- Wie in 4-way tie for lead as Park stumbles at LPGA finale
- Truex strengthens grip as driver to beat for NASCAR title
- NIreland: Sinn Fein leader to step down after over 30 years
- Sydney back on top in A-League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- South Africa 18, France 17
- The Latest: Detroit priest beatified by Catholic church
- Russia's Elena Nikitina wins World Cup skeleton in Park City
- The RSM Classic Scores
- Falcons RB Freeman (concussion) won't play vs Seahawks
- Bishop blanks Edmonton in relief, Stars beat Oilers 6-3
- South Africa beats lackluster France 18-17 in scrappy test
- Anthony Duclair has hat trick, Coyotes beat Sen 3-2 in OT
- Yankees acquire 17-year-old Then in trade with Mariners
- Insigne shows what Italy missed in Napoli win
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Team Roth wins US women's Olympic curling trials
- US general says nuclear launch order can be refused
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- NHL to hold 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame
- No. 2 Miami rallies to beat Virginia for 15th straight win
- Ann Wedgeworth, known for 'Three's Company' role, dies at 83
- Servicemen killed in WWII to finally be buried in California
- Harding, Richardson lead Weber St past James Madison 73-65
- William Byron gives Dale Jr.'s race team Xfinity title
- Jets score 5 in 2nd, beat Devils 5-2 for 4th straight win
- Saturday's International Rugby Results
- CME Group Tour Championship Par Scores
- NASCAR XFINITY-Ford EcoBoost 300 Results
- Austin Cook increases lead to 3 shots at Sea Island
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- BC-GLF--RSM Classic Scores
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Brodzinski scores first NHL goal as Kings rout Panthers
- Penske: No room for Patrick in Indy 500 lineup. Ganassi? OK
- No. 9 Notre Dame rebounds from Miami loss to edge Navy
- Monahan's hat trick helps Flames beat Flyers in OT
- Vermont beats Coastal Carolina 80-67
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Taiwan headline news
- AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dead at 64
- Apple replaces Asustek to be No. 4 notebook computer supplier in Q3
- Lochner wins four-man bobsled gold, Bascue gets silver
- House fire in southern Beijing suburb kills 19, injures 8
- MediaTek to pay employees NT$160 million in sports day bonuses
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Badgers' close up; Cardiac 'Cane return
- Clark, Agosto help LIU Brooklyn hold off Hartford 86-84
- Kokkinakis receives Australian Open wildcard
- Sen. Flake says GOP is 'toast' if it follows Trump, Moore
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Katy Perry banned from China for wearing Taiwan flag in 2015
- Jazz stop 3-game slide with 125-85 win over Magic
- Australia coach Postecoglou to decide future next week
- Walker, Hornets beat Clippers 102-87 to snap 6-game skid
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Aho scores late to lift Hurricanes over Sabres
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Curry scores 35, Warriors rally to beat 76ers 124-116
- Anisimov's third-period goal leads Blackhawks past Pens
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Williams has 20 points, leads N. Kentucky to 85-72 win
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Ovechkin returns after puck to face, Caps snap Wild's streak
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Irving, Brown help Celtics rally for 15th straight win
- Sailor dies after being swept overboard in Clipper Race
- Taiwanese-American dentist becomes fitness champ in US
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Harden scores 29 to lead Rockets past Grizzlies 105-83
- Irving, Celtics beat Hawks 110-99 for 15th straight victory
- National Hockey League
- Smith's goal, assist leads Predators over Avalanche 5-1
- Cold, rainy Sunday in northern Taiwan
- Neuville wins Rally Australia; Ogier takes world title
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Limping Love helps No. 20 Stanford hold off California 17-14
- Mavericks stop 4-game slide with win against Bucks
- GOP's Sasse likes tax bill, but won't call it key to 2018
- Today in History
- Ex-President Pinera favored in Chile vote, runoff likely
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- C.J. McCollum scores 25 points, Blazers beat Kings 102-90
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Canucks
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Sri Lanka lead by 91 at lunch on day 4
- Man who locked himself in Benz to avoid breathalyzer test wins appeal
- 2nd round of Mugabe exit talks as party poised to oust him
- Through Saturday, November 18, 2017
- Happy Plastic showcases various rainwear designs at Taipei IN Style
- Rally Australia results and world championship standings
- Zimbabwe: A guide to what's happened so far in Mugabe drama
- Neuville wins Rally Australia
- The Latest: Zimbabwe lawmakers 'definitely' seek impeachment
- No. 16 Washington gets 10 points in last minute to stun Utah
- Find hand-made jewelries inspired by planets, zodiac signs at Taipei IN Style
- 'Find your daily art' at Taipei exhibition
- England, Australia, Tonga, Fiji in WCup semifinals
- Driver in Japan dies in crash with truck driven by US Marine
- AMAs reflect year in pop music, where male acts dominated
- Taiwan's minister calls for support for the country to participate in global climate talks
- Award-winning Taiwanese VR work presented in Taipei
- Taiwan's Penghu to offer NT$1,110 travel vouchers starting Nov. 21
- Zimbabwe's political drama: What just happened? A timeline
- Classic designs for daily use at Taipei IN Style with TAGather
- Taiwan Textile Federation showcases brand and services at Taipei IN Style
- AP PHOTOS: British royals to celebrate 70th anniversary
- Mooy, Kagawa and Son in running for Asian award
- Indonesian caregiver dies after 11th floor fall while trying to escape
- LISEPO boasts functional clothes for different purposes at Taipei IN Style
- Israel PM says security must come first in any peace plan
- Pope devotes Mass to poor, calls indifference a 'great sin'
- European cities battle fiercely for top agencies leaving UK
- China's foreign minister meets with Myanmar's leaders
- Taliban attack checkpoints in Afghanistan, killing 6 police
- Zimbabwe's ruling party leaders cheer emergency meeting's aim to recall Mugabe from post
- Turkey bans all LGBTI events in Ankara, citing security
- Bardot or de Beauvoir? France in bind over Weinstein fallout
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Zimbabwe ruling party begins recall of Mugabe as party leader, to replace him with fired VP
- Looking toward election after Menendez's 'Resurrection Day'
- German parties forge ahead with talks on new government
- Rioting in Kenya after murder of 4 in alleged ethnic attack
- Saudis, allies discuss Iran ahead of Arab League meeting
- Pavlichenko wins World Cup men's luge opener
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe fired as ruling party leader, replaced with sacked VP: Party official
- India passenger train hits and kills 2 Asian elephants
- Fleetwood wins European Tour's order of merit
- Juncker: EU backs Spain in fight against Catalan secession
- Zimbabwe ruling party: Mugabe must resign as president by noon Monday or impeachment to start
- Jesse Jackson's decades in public eye shaped by many roles
- Some firsts among 32 US students picked as Rhodes scholars
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- List of US students named as Rhodes scholars for 2018
- Trump era sparks new debate about nuclear war authority
- Testing required at private schools in Nevada choice program
- French skiers to start in Lake Louise after Poisson's death
- Syria: IS militants defeated in final stronghold
- Secret Service apprehends attempted White House fence jumper
- Purdue professor receives $5M grant for grain research
- APNewsBreak: Neurologist faces sex allegations in 3 states
- 102-year-old survivor reunites with newly discovered nephew
- Moroccan state TV: At least 15 dead, 5 injured in stampede for food in a southern village
- Car plunges into gorge killing 5 in Pakistan
- British sailor dies in round-the-world yacht race
- 15 dead, 5 hurt in a stampede for food aid in Morocco
- DP World Tour Championship Leading Scores
- Correa says Ecuador leader must explain Manafort meeting
- Nick Cave plays Israel to 'take stand' against boycotters
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- New Delhi's polluted air doesn't deter distance runners
- Pakistan arrests 'human smuggler' linked to deaths in Turbat
- Zimbabwe ruling party says Mugabe goes or impeachment starts
- The referee breaking unseen barriers for women in soccer
- Police question Israeli leader over corruption accusations
- Sunderland hires ex-Wales coach Chris Coleman
- Shootings by officers, other Kansas cases cloaked in secrecy
- Treasury chief cites good talks on taxes with GOP senators
- Magnitude 3.7, 2.9 quakes rattle Oklahoma town early Sunday
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- NASCAR ready to crown champion at Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Taipei's fashion week concludes with Asia Fashion Collection
- EU official Tusk likens Poland polices to 'Kremlin plan'
- Treasury chief a Bond villain? Mnuchin OK with comparison
- Israel denies pardon for soldier who killed wounded attacker
- Rodelin salvages draw for Caen with acrobatic goal
- Juventus loses 3-2 at Sampdoria ahead of Barcelona clash
- Burgstaller scores late for Schalke to go 2nd in Bundesliga
- Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe to appear on state-run television amid pressure to resign
- Early signing period creating plenty of uncertainty
- Norway's king hospitalized with infection
- The Latest: NASCAR chairman's son picks Truex to win title
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Aide says Trump 'discomfort' why he's not stumping for Moore
- GLF--DP World Tour Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--DP World Tour Championship Scores
- BC-SOC--German Results
- TransCanada sends more crews to Keystone pipeline leak
- Taiwanese designers featured in Asia Remix 2017 fur show
- Mormon missionary serving in Samoa fatally struck by vehicle
- Durant (ankle sprain) to miss Warriors' game at Brooklyn
- Valencia wins 8th straight game to keep pace with Barcelona
- Authorities seek suspect in fatal shooting of police officer
- Santa's in town? You need an appointment this year
- Israel fires 'warning shot' amid Syrian border activity
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe resigning after nearly four decades in power, says official close to talks
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Nebraska to announce decision on Keystone XL pipeline
- Pelicans' Davis out of concussion protocol, probable vs. OKC
- Rams-Vikings highlights early slate of Week 11 games
- West Ham loses 2-0 at Watford in 1st match under Moyes
- 'Justice League' disappoints in US with $96 million opening
- Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
- Cross-border wedding held as California 'Door of Hope' opens
- Woman says she was harassed by New York state employee
- The Latest: Ravens keep picking off passes, with 2 in 1st
- Argentina unsure if signals came from lost submarine
- Model accuses Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct
- New Zimbabwe leader could be enforcer known as the Crocodile
- Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe begins speaking on state television on resignation
- AP Top 25: Alabama still No. 1; Boise State, Northwestern in
- Fireman's kin seek honor for grandfather who died in 1935
- UTSA tops James Madison 90-77 in Bahamas' 7th-place game
- Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in exit speech: 'We cannot be guided by bitterness'
- 'I thank you and good night,' Zimbabwe's Mugabe says, ending without announcing resignation
- Wizards' Wall to miss game at Toronto with sore left knee
- NFL extends deal to play in Mexico from 2019-21
- Thousands celebrate Rio's gay pride parade
- A look at Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's long rule
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Police: 9-year-old girl used to smuggle drugs into prison
- AEK snatches last-minute draw at Panathinaikos
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Nitto ATP Finals Results
- Greece floods death toll rises to 20 with discovery of body
- Border Patrol agent dies after being injured in Texas
- Dimitrov defeats Goffin to win ATP Finals title
- Turkeys thriving, causing ruckus in San Francisco suburbs
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Zimbabwe ruling party's chief whip says Mugabe impeachment to go ahead until 'advised otherwise'
- Brown scores 23 points in Bradley's 70-64 victory in Bahamas
- Jutanugarn rallies to win after Thompson misses 2-foot putt
- National Football League
- Stafford, Prater lead Lions to 27-24 win over Bears
- Greek socialist leader elected to head center-left alliance
- Foreman has 2 TDs to help Texans to 31-21 win over Cardinals
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- National Football League
- Austin Cook wins at Sea Island to earn trip to Masters
- Fitzpatrick throws for 2 TDs, Bucs top Dolphins 30-20
- "Cosby Show" actor Earle Hyman dies at 91
- Tennis great Pancho Segura dies at 96
- Toronto reaches Grey Cup, beating Saskatchewan on late TD
- Saints extend win streak to 8, roar back, 34-31 in OT
- The RSM Classic Scores
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- American curling siblings Matt, Becca Hamilton make Olympics
- The Latest: Border agent injured in Texas dies
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- No. 1 draft pick Fultz out 2 to 3 more weeks for 76ers
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Patrick crashes in final NASCAR race as full-time driver
- Tambor doesn't see how he can return to 'Transparent'
- DeRozan scores 33 points, Raptors beat Wizards 100-91
- CME Group Tour Championship Scores
- German preliminary coalition talks break down after Free Democrats bow out, raising prospect of new election
- Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Monster Energy Series season title, holding off Kyle Busch in finale
- The Latest: Talks on German governing coalition break off
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Ford EcoBoost 400 Results
- MLS Playoff Glance
- White House: True cost of opioid epidemic tops $500 billion
- Trump insults Arizona senator as 'Flake(y)'
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Pacers run away after halftime, beat Heat 120-95
- National Football League
- Pacers embarrass Heat in second half in 120-95 win
- Cuthbertson's 31 PTs boost C. Carolina past Iona 89-84
- National Football League
- Brady picks apart Raiders in Patriots' 33-8 win in Mexico
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Teravainen scores twice, Hurricanes beat Islanders 4-2
- Japan trade surplus sinks in October as energy imports surge
- Walker's 22, Mann's 20 lead Florida St by Colorado St 90-73
- Taiwan headline news
- Senator Al Franken cut from PBS David Letterman tribute
- The Latest: Trump voices doubt about trophy hunting policy
- Calgary takes Grey Cup spot with 32-28 win over Edmonton
- The Latest: Kelly Clarkson, Pink open American Music Awards
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Curry scores 39, Warriors hold off Nets 118-111
- China under-20s stop play when Tibetan flags appear at friendly in Germany
- Indonesian authorities arrest politician who long evaded questions over alleged role in theft of $170M in public money
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Indonesia graft suspect detained after doctors clear health
- Taipei Mayor Dr. Ko Wen-je nominated for Men of the Year list by GQ Taiwan
- MacKinnon's OT goal caps Avs' rally over Red Wings
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- US troops in Japan banned from drinking after fatal crash
- Chargers defense piles up 6 takeaways in rout of Bills
- Drummond scores 20 points, Pistons outlast T-Wolves 100-97
- Lundqvist gets 63rd shutout, Rangers beat Senators 3-0
- Tour bus smashes into car, killing all 4 passengers in Kaohsiung
- Lundqvist gets 63rd shutout, Rangers beat Senators 3-0
- Frazier's double-double leads Tulane past Fordham 63-55
- Asian shares fall in muted trading ahead of Thanksgiving
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Taiwan expats in South Africa celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in November
- Bell-Haynes caps comeback, Vermont edges N Kentucky 66-64
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Patriots cap off trip with 33-8 win over Raiders in Mexico
- Warren leads balanced Suns past Bulls, 113-105
- Lucy Pop brings Japanese uniform culture to Taipei IN Style
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Karlsson scores twice, leads Golden Knights past Kings 4-2
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Gibson stops 50 shots in Ducks' 3-2 win over Panthers
- Taiwanese gelato champion spreads the ice cream gospel across the world
- Wentz, Eagles roll over Cowboys 37-9 after losing kicker
- Brady, Patriots dominate Raiders 33-8 in Mexico City
- Top Thanksgiving dining options in Taipei for 2017
- List of winners at the 2017 American Music Awards
- National Football League
- Through Sunday, November 19, 2017
- Taiwan company to enter Malaysian market with halal bubble milk tea
- EU diplomat encourages stabilizing troubled Myanmar state
- Victoria’s Secret fashion show to debut in Shanghai
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Lonzo Ball's triple-double sends Lakers past Denver, 127-109
- Today in History
- Theo's journey: A transgender child at war with his body
- Premier League teams chasing record in Champions League
- Truck and minibus collide head-on in Pakistan, killing 17
- AP source: Florida meets with Chip Kelly about coaching job
- Carroll, Lynch combine for 40, Hartford holds off Miami (OH)
- Authorities say Charles Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate, 6 others, has died
- Dressel, Ledecky win athlete of year at Golden Goggle
- Charles Manson, whose cult slayings horrified world, dies
- This Week: Leading indicators, home sales, Fed minutes
- 3 dead after medical helicopter crash in eastern Arkansas
- Keystone XL pipeline faces last major regulatory hurdle
- Nebraska's Keystone XL vote may not be a clear yes or no
- Former AP reporter recalls surreal spectacle of Manson trial
- Women dominate American Music Awards, but not as nominees
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- 1st test: India reaches 251-5 at lunch on day 5 vs Sri Lanka
- FBI investigating after Border Patrol agent dies on duty
- Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi says world is facing conflict in part because illegal immigration spreads terrorism
- The Latest: Suu Kyi blames conflicts on illegal immigration
- Asian shares waver in muted trading ahead of Thanksgiving
- Charles Manson, whose cult slayings horrified world, dies
- Zimbabweans, baffled by Mugabe, worry about nation's fate
- Photo of the Day: Fake 'Mickey Mouse' mascot not feeling the magic
- Taiwanese company Kavalan Whisky snags global 'Distiller of the Year' award
- The Latest: Plans for Manson's remains 'undetermined'
- Merkel to meet German president after coalition talks fail
- Bollywood film faces attacks from Hindu groups
- Jerry Jones dishes on Goodell as Cowboys lose sans Elliott
- Kenya braced for court decision on election challenge
- ICYMI in NFL Week 11: Comeback makes Saints 1st 8-2 from 0-2
- Speacial Topic : 2017 New Taipei City Health Charity Award Winner of Medical Education Award : Lin Chia-Wei
- Kenya Supreme Court dismisses challenges, upholds Kenyatta's re-election in repeat elections
- Early clinching strong possibility in several divisions
- AP Top 25 Heat Check: Status quo before final playoff push
- Juniors unite: Close friends Earnhardt, Truex celebrate
- World Cup bribes, death threats: Corrupt world of FIFA
- Australia gets a Paine injection for Ashes series opener
- The Latest: Protests begin as Kenya court upholds election
- FBI report on black 'extremists' raises fears of targeting
- Accountability a question in Nevada school-choice program
- What if the general says 'no' to president's nuclear order?
- WH: Trump not stumping for Moore due to discomfort with bid
- Zimbabwe war veterans group: Military should allow people, politics to remove Mugabe
- Closing arguments set for San Francisco pier killing
- Self-taught rocket scientist plans to launch over ghost town
- The Latest: Zimbabwe: Military should let people oust Mugabe
- White House open to striking health provision from tax bill
- Philippines' Duterte offers China 3rd telecom carrier slot
- Troubled Singapore subway system looks to Taipei MRT for consultation
- Universal Children's Day: poll says Taiwanese kids' happiness low among industrial nations
- Hard to believe: Some consumers find free health insurance
- India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
- Bush administration alums rising in Trump's orbit
- World Food Program fears more Yemen deaths amid blockade
- Unisex public restrooms in Taoyuan Airport? Chairman: it's under consideration
- Migrant workers in Taiwan protest revision to labor law
- Iraqi court opens way for Kurds to annul independence vote
- Pakistani government given 3 days to clear Islamist rally
- Seoul: 2 top North Korean military officers punished
- Vietnamese woman and Taiwanese man plummet to their deaths in apparent murder-suicide
- Women's Tennis Association says 1998 Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died at age 49
- Hundreds leave Papua villages in separatist standoff
- Iran's supreme leader visits quake-hit area, urges more aid
- Zimbabwe's political drama: What just happened? A timeline
- White House: True cost of opioid epidemic tops $500 billion
- Knowing what’s next! WGSN editor forecasts fashion trends at TaipeiINStyle
- Figure known as 'Crocodile' could replace Zimbabwe president
- The Latest: Center-left: Germany in difficult situation
- Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna dies at 49
- AP Interview: Trump's ex-staffer Scaramucci visits Israel
- Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsingchun appears on cover of World Weightlifting Magazine
- Zimbabwe ruling party's midday deadline for Mugabe to leave or face impeachment has passed
- Aussies turning up heat ahead of Ashes series vs England
- Endangered orcas compete with seals, sea lions for salmon
- Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary
- Premier League team West Bromwich Albion fires manager Tony Pulis
- West Brom fires West Brom with team in relegation danger
- Chinese envoy wraps up North Korea trip after meetings
- Turkey says Kurds attack post in Syria, no casualties
- Senior living community fire remains under investigation
- Greece: 2 still missing in deadly floods that killed 20
- IOC board member Wu resigns as president of boxing body AIBA
- AP PHOTOS: Mladic awaits verdict still revered by many Serbs
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- TOTEM: indigenous Taiwanese-inspired fashion steals the show at TIS 2017
- Norwegian man sentenced to more than 7 years for joining IS
- China's deep ties to Zimbabwe could grow after Mugabe era
- Palestinian activists angry at Nick Cave over Israel show
- EU's Barnier says UK must offer Ireland solutions for Brexit
- New Stone Age relics excavated from Baxian Cave in eastern Taiwan
- Pink: Christina Aguilera 'killed it' with AMA performance
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch
- Egypt says gas discoveries can be EU's new energy source
- Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio has resigned after failure to qualify for World Cup
- Iran says Arab League condemnation 'full of lies'
- South Sudan says ex-military chief freed from house arrest
- Turkey: Turkish-Iranian trader's trial is 'conspiracy'
- Italy soccer chief resigns after failure to reach World Cup
- Romania says it will buy US Patriot missiles in 2019
- Georgia Dome - among nation's largest domed stadiums - destroyed in scheduled implosion in downtown Atlanta
- The Latest: Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta
- Marvell Technology buying chip maker Cavium in $6B deal
- What next? Germany's options after coalition talks collapse
- 'It never really leaves you.' Opioids haunt users' recovery
- The Latest: Trump aide blasts Democrat running against Moore
- Indian tycoon says allegations against him are baseless
- Woman hurt by Takata air bag urges owners to get cars fixed
- Openfind, the first software company receives Taiwan's Rising Star Award
- Sri Lankan prime minister testifies in bond probe
- Restaurant owners finding strong appetites in Detroit
- Belarus arrests Ukrainian journalist on spying charges
- Germany: police arrest man over stolen John Lennon objects
- NYC launches new tourism campaign: True York City
- German Social Democrats' leader, Martin Schulz, says his party stands by its refusal to enter a new Merkel government
- You might be NT$10 million richer if you check on your uniform invoices
- Manhunt continues in deadly shooting of police officer
- Chicago officer who shot at teens to be sentenced
- China says Myanmar, Bangladesh back its Rohingya proposal
- A look at what's in store for the New England ski season
- What's new for ski season in New York State
- Utah resorts giddy about Olympic bid, worried about DUI law
- Global Forecast-Asia
- German president urges parties to reconsider their positions, make forming a new government possible
- Defense lawyer: Mladic may not be fit to hear verdicts
- Colorado ski season: Mountain coasters, Olympic fun and more
- EU nations to decide on moving 2 key agencies out of Britain
- Police: Man uses mom as getaway driver in fast food heist
- Chris Christie getting road named for him in home county
- US targets Taliban drug labs under new Afghan strategy
- Argentina says that satellite calls did not come from missing submarine with 44 crew members on board
- Man accused of shooting girlfriend's car on interstate found
- Argentina says calls did not come from missing submarine
- Jury selection beginning in Iran sanctions case
- Egyptian singer detained over racy video clip
- Review: As moving as it is colorful, 'Coco' a joy for all
- Tulsa ex-officer convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced
- Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna dies at 49
- Zimbabwe ruling party official: Impeaching Mugabe should take just 2 days, starting Tuesday
- 2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- The Latest: Officials say border agent was killed in attack
- Israeli PM to discuss Iran, Hezbollah with France's Macron
- Auto safety group seeks Chrysler Pacifica recall
- Erdogan aide: Turkey should review NATO membership
- National Basketball Association
- Author Weir takes readers to the moon in 'Artemis'
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Liz Weston: When good money advice is bad for you
- Technology companies, retailers send US stock indexes higher
- Maine boy with cancer dies after wish for early Christmas
- Ex-Georgian leader Saakashvili challenges Ukraine government
- Albania premier asks EU for help seizing gang crime profits
- The Latest: McConnell asks again for Franken ethics inquiry
- New boss takes over Brazil's federal police amid criticism
- Europe's top banker expects job gains to give wages a boost
- Google signs lease for office space near downtown Detroit
- NTSB cites broken rail in 2015 derailment in South Dakota
- Moyes walks into a mess at beleaguered West Ham
- Hunter accidentally shoots 11-year-old son in face in Kansas
- Bill to make medical marijuana available in Malta proposed
- Man City juggernaut runs into defensive problems
- Zimbabwe's ruling party tells chief whip to go ahead with Mugabe impeachment proceedings
- Cheika's conduct during England-Australia being investigated
- 2 charged after man died from septic shock due to bed sores
- The Latest: Milan, Amsterdam, Copenhagen in EU agency race
- Ex-police officer in Oklahoma sentenced to 15 years in prison in off-duty fatal shooting of daughter's boyfriend
- Bus falls off cliff leaving 14 dead, 38 injured in Colombia
- The Latest: Ex-cop sentenced in daughter's boyfriend's death
- Sevilla coach: Be cautious vs Liverpool in Champions League
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe calls Cabinet meeting for Tuesday morning: President's chief secretary
- Injured Haye pulls out of heavyweight rematch with Bellew
- Grupo Televisa executive killed in Mexico
- The Latest: Jury selection postponed in Iran sanctions case
- Health nominee reaped big earnings from drug industry tenure
- The Latest: Alternative Keystone XL route OKed in Nebraska
- Convicted killer: Civil rights violated when dreadlocks cut
- Libertadores final: Argentina's Lanus vs. Brazil's Gremio
- AP source: Broncos fire OC Mike McCoy; QB coach to take over
- New York Times reporter suspended for harassment probe
- Volvo to supply Uber with thousands of self-driving cars
- Germany's Merkel "very skeptical" about minority government, says new election a better option if no coalition possible.
- Harrison Ford comes to the rescue after car accident
- Camera operator dies in Ghana on set of Netflix drama
- President Donald Trump announces intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror
- Council of Europe criticizes Turkish ban on LGBTI events
- Hezbollah says ready to withdraw from Iraq after IS defeat
- Trump intends to declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror
- Amazon goes into the holidays with magnified store presence
- Polish prosecutors open probe into far-tight march
- Students: Dartmouth professors created hostile environment
- Suspect in Forbes' editor murder detained on Russian request
- Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z lead NAACP Image Award nominations
- Dozens support Algerian newspaper director on hunger strike
- AP POLL ALERT: Duke stays atop AP Top 25 men's basketball poll as Michigan State drops to No. 4; Alabama in at No. 25
- 2 explosions reported at upstate NY cosmetics factory
- ICC prosecutor requests investigation in Afghanistan, alleging crimes by US military, CIA, Taliban and Afghan forces.
- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill find harmony on first duets record
- Hall of Fame ballot newcomers: Jones, Thome, Vizquel
- The Latest: Trump promises 'huge tax cut for Christmas'
- Amsterdam has been picked to host the European Medicines Agency after Britain leaves European Union.
- ICC prosecutor requests investigation for Afghanistan probe
- Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico, distributes relief supplies
- Jury deadlocks in trial of deputy accused of abusing girls
- UN chief urges probe of migrants' sale in Libya as slaves
- Confederate Motors rebranding as Curtiss Motorcycles in 2018
- Judge: Detention center must rework asylum-seekers' parole
- Forbes names Beyonce music's highest-earning woman
- Marketing exec said he kept track of secret payments
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Police chief's son settles lawsuit over jail cell brutality
- Luminant cuts about 600 jobs as it closes Texas coal plants
- AP POLL ALERT: UConn tops, Louisville up to No. 4 in women's AP Top 25 poll; Arizona State in at No. 24, Oklahoma out
- Della Reese, singer and actress who starred on television's "Touched by an Angel," dies at age 86, family says
- UConn No. 1 still as Louisville moves up to fourth
- Indian automaker Mahindra opens US plant
- Showbird turkeys seeking Trump pardon must first strut stuff
- Greece: Island mayor vows to oppose new migrant facilities
- Della Reese, of TV's "Touched by an Angel," has died at 86
- Syrian opposition leader quits ahead of new round of talks
- Town moves man's loudspeaker broadcast of taps to local park
- Barbra Streisand on not touring again and Netflix special
- Arsenal hires new head of recruitment from Dortmund
- European Union picks Paris to succeed London as the host of the European Banking Authority once Britain leaves the EU.
- UN envoy says conflict likely if Palestinians fail to agree
- The Latest: Company IDs 3 victims of helicopter crash
- US hits Iran firms with sanctions for counterfeit Yemen cash
- Review: David Baldacci is back with 'End Game' thriller
- Victoria's Secret China show struts on despite controversy
- Janet Yellen announces she will leave Federal Reserve board after Powell becomes next chairman
- A look at 5 NYC hotels, each with something special to offer
- Fox News 'Justice' host Jeanine Pirro clocked going 119 mph
- Yellen to step down from Federal Reserve board
- The Latest: San Francisco pier killing jury to get case
- The Latest: 20 hurt in explosions, fire at cosmetics factory
- Former hostage says captivity 'intolerable' for her children
- FBI, Justice Department to investigate St. Louis-area police
- Cup champ Team New Zealand unveils radical foiling monohull
- Colorado fines Uber $8.9M for nearly 60 problem drivers
- Diver's body found inside flooded, debris-filled old mine
- Wales' Gatland on All Blacks' Hansen: No issues between us
- Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
- Greece: PAOK shares lead with AEK after home win
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Man convicted of killing roommate over stolen beer
- Workers who depict Pilgrims seek better pay, job security
- Ragin' Cajuns win 80-71 in Cayman Islands; Iowa's 1st loss
- Bartiromo says comments about Trump taken out of context
- Argentina's navy says it's analyzing a noise that might have come from missing submarine with 44 crew members on board
- Shootings put semi-automatic rifles ads under new scrutiny
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- Mueller: Indicted ex-Trump aide's lawyer may have conflict
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- FC Kansas City of women's soccer league ends operations
- 'The Wire' star makes documentary 'Baltimore Rising'
- The Latest: Terror designation a way to hike NKorea pressure
- Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes off Samoa, American Samoa
- In 'Coco,' Pixar journeys to Mexico and beyond the grave
- New study: Streaks on Mars sign of flowing sand, not water
- Before elephants, US loosened limits on lion trophies
- Justice Department intends to sue to block AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, a person familiar with the matter says
- The Latest: Argentina analyzes noise as sub search continues
- Fishing group led by 'Codfather' shut down by government
- Parolee charged with killing second Iowa man after release
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Key figures in Manson case: Cult disciples, rich and famous
- Auditor: Democratic convention bonuses OK under grant terms
- The Latest: Colorado fines Uber $8.9M for problem drivers
- White House briefing twist: Give thanks, then ask questions
- Attorneys filing Vegas shooting lawsuits with 450 plaintiffs
- Jan. 16 trial date set for alleged Indiana postal bomber
- How major US stock indexes fared on Monday
- Final report analyzes options for controversial oil pipeline
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Cavium and Alibaba rise while Merck and Marathon Oil fall
- Melania Trump takes custody of White House Christmas tree
- World Rugby: Samoa is not bankrupt
- Justice Dept. to sue to stop AT&T's $85B Time Warner deal
- Bologna wins 3-2 at Verona in Serie A with 2 late goals
- Investigators: Roy Halladay performed turns before crash
- Eibar routs Betis 5-0 to snap 8-game winless streak in Spain
- Brighton fights back twice, draws 2-2 with Stoke in EPL
- Leftist president hopeful vows to erase Mexico's corruption
- BC-US--Index, US
- Dalton scores 18, Wyoming beat Jackrabbits 77-65
- Britain loses seat on world court for first time since 1946
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Business Highlights
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Disruptive Turkish jet passenger sentenced to time served
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- CBS News suspends Charlie Rose, PBS to halt production and distribution of show following sexual harassment report
- CBS suspends Rose, PBS halts his show following allegations
- Column: NASCAR finale a respite from exodus of stars
- Duncan, Stockton headline college hoops Hall of Fame class
- Trump charity stepped up 2016 giving amid campaign scrutiny
- Argentina's navy says that sounds detected in undersea area did not come from missing submarine with crew of 44
- Rates on short-term Treasury bills rose at weekly auction
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- US probing additional runway incidents in San Francisco
- Players' union extends deadline to Tuesday for Japan deal
- Homeland Security Department terminates temporary residency program for almost 60,000 Haitians
- Golden's 25 leads Richmond to first win, 63-50 over UAB
- US ending temporary permits for almost 60,000 Haitians
- Giants don't get any time to celebrate second win of season
- Pirates trade South African 2B Ngoepe, add Meadows to 40-man
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Bucks coach Jason Kidd misses game after daughter's birth
- 2 men accused of offering bribes to Uganda, Chad officials
- Manson has endured as the face of evil for nearly 50 years
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Yankees raise available money for Ohtani to $3.5 million
- AP Was There: Charles Manson, followers guilty of slayings
- More than $98 million in community policing grants awarded
- California balcony fall victims settle with building owner
- Trump puts North Korea back on blacklist
- NBA suspends Nuggets coach Malone 1 game for bumping ref
- Taylor Swift 'reputation' sells 1.22 M albums in 1st week
- Rare Jackie Robinson jersey sold for $2.05 million
- No. 23 WVU beats Long Beach State 91-62
- Ecuador president: Manafort pitched deal for China investors
- Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$754 million 'Power Lottery' jackpot
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Manson's death leaves questions over autopsy, property
- No. 16 Texas A&M routs Oklahoma State behind Williams
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Fired-up Joel Embiid powers 76ers over Jazz 107-86
- Trump asks Supreme Court for full enforcement of travel ban
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Branagh, Friel among winners of International Emmy Awards
- Cavaliers win 5th straight in 116-88 rout of Pistons
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Taiwan headline news
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Gaudreau extends point streak to 10 as Flames beat Capitals
- Judge permanently blocks Trump sanctuary cities order
- Redhill wins Canada's Giller Prize for 'Bellevue Square'
- Oladipo, Bogdanovic lead Pacers over Magic 105-97
- Group: Zinke's wife played key role in event, travel plans
- Whitefish halts power work in Puerto Rico over $83M owed
- Blue Jackets top Sabres 3-2 for 4th straight win.
- China sentences prominent rights lawyer to 2 years in prison
- Pelicans' Cousins ejected for swinging elbow at Westbrook
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Howard's huge game lifts Hornets over Timberwolves, 118-102
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Record 11 Taiwanese sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug crimes
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Beal scores 23 as Wizards beat Bucks 99-88
- Clark has 24 and 14, No. 12 Cincy holds off Buffalo 73-67.
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Coyotes win 4-1, stop Maple Leafs' win streak at 6 games
- Alibaba to buy major stake in Taiwan's RT-mart business in China
- Taiwanese Olympic boxing body chief quits amid debt woes
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Aldridge leads Spurs to 20th straight home win over Hawks
- National Hockey League
- Report: Rep. Conyers settled complaint over sexual conduct
- Pelicans rally after Cousins ejection, beat Thunder 114-107
- Rinne makes 32 saves as Predators stop Jets' streak, 5-3
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Knicks hand Clippers ninth straight loss, win 107-85
- LaVar Ball questions Trump's role in son's release
- Irving's 47 lead Celtics past Mavericks to maintain streak
- Moore gives Devils 4-3 overtime win against Wild
- Warner hurts neck; expects to be fit for Ashes series opener
- Taiwan ranked 23rd in World Talent Report 2017
- Gaudreau extends point streak to 10 as Flames beat Capitals
- Irving scores 47, Celtics beat Mavs for 16th straight win
- National Football League
- Ryan's 2 TD passes enough as Falcons hold off Seahawks 34-31
- Today in History
- Theo's journey: No direct path for trans teen, his family
- Australia 'kowtowing to Beijing' over FTA with Taiwan: Senator
- Neurologist due in Philadelphia court on sex charges
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- McCollum has 24 points to lead Portland past Memphis
- Myanmar treatment of Rohingya called apartheid in new report
- Nuggets beat Kings 114-98 without coach and 2 starters
- Epic antitrust fight looms for AT&T's $85B Time Warner deal
- Líderes en la NBA
- Taiwan fighter jet makes emergency landing after drill
- His country a smoldering ruin, but Assad still in his seat
- Russian State TV: Vladimir Putin met Syrian President Bashar Assad in Sochi on Monday
- Turkeys seeking Trump Thanksgiving pardon must strut stuff
- Thanksgiving tribe reclaims language lost to colonization
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Russian state TV: Assad travels to Russia, meets with Putin
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Walsh's missed kick, failed fake FG cost Seahawks vs Falcons
- Taiwanese nurse serves in Marshall Islands, gets friendship in return
- AP source: Authorities believe border agent may have fallen
- Berry scores 29 points as No. 9 UNC beats Stanford 96-72
- Weather in Taiwan to get slightly warmer
- Police: Woman confessed to putting babies in concrete in 90s
- Asian shares advance as Wall Street regains ground
- Through Monday, November 20, 2017
- Through Monday, November 20, 2017
- AP finds sexual abuse is widespread at Islamic schools in Pakistan, but it is seldom reported or prosecuted
- Impeachment of Zimbabwe's Mugabe set to begin
- Vermette scores winner in shootout, Ducks edge Sharks 3-2
- Dawn redwoods turning yellow now in central Taiwan
- AP probe: Sex abuse pervasive in Pakistan Islamic schools
- National Taiwan Museum reopens after 2 month renovation
- Despite Trump lobby, only 'some' leaders condemn Pyongyang
- Fired Zimbabwe vice president, possible Mugabe successor says Mugabe should resign immediately
- AP probe: Sexual abuse pervasive in Pakistan Islamic schools
- Cook's tour in 2013-14 "irrelevant" for this Ashes series
- The Latest: Mugabe must resign immediately, fired VP says
- Short-handed Seahawks no longer have same leeway for errors
- NFL Overreactions: The Eagles are Super Bowl bound
- Phil Knight's tourney draws top-10 teams to Oregon this week
- Greece: Body recovered, bringing flood death toll to 21
- 'CBS This Morning' to air for 1st time after Rose suspension
- Ex-officials accused of plunder over Manila train contract
- German president pushing parties to form government
- Trial wrapping up in case that sparked immigration debate
- A look at the 4 countries the US says sponsor terrorism
- Ex-NFL receiver Terry Glenn dead after car accident
- Zimbabwe's political drama: What just happened? A timeline
- Landmark Mladic verdict closely watched in the Balkans
- Report: Rep. Conyers settled complaint over sexual conduct
- Car smashes Taipei noodle shop to smithereens
- Manson has endured as the face of evil for nearly 50 years
- Russia confirms spike in radioactivity in the Urals
- Iran's president calls Arab League 'worn-out' body
- US announcing new NKorea sanctions after terror designation
- US first loosened limits on lion trophies, then elephants
- Melania Trump and Barron receive White House Christmas tree
- Almost 60,000 Haitians allowed to stay in US only until 2019
- Taipei ranked 12 on Fodor’s Go List 2018
- The Latest: Japan's Abe welcomes US move on North Korea
- Taiwanese wedding crasher goes ballistic
- At least 20 killed as teenage suicide bomber detonates at northern Nigeria mosque, police say
- Nigeria police say at least 20 killed in mosque bombing
- Taiwan trade mission to hold one-on-one in Delhi
- EU slaps sanctions on top official in Ukraine's Sevastopol
- Kremlin says Assad's visit was to ensure he agrees to possible peace initiatives reached between Russia, Iran and Syria
- Behind the Scenes with Norman Reedus
- 6 Syrians accused of terror plans detained in German raids
- Death toll in northern Nigeria suicide bombing at mosque rises to 50, police say
- The Latest: Police say at least 50 dead in Nigeria bombing
- 12 arrested in Thailand in soccer match-fixing investigation
- The Latest: Kremlin: Assad visit to ensure peace agreements
- Maradona to reunite with Lineker on stage at World Cup draw
- Letter to the Editor: Mock referendum gives voice to migrants' grievances and rightful demands
- Air China suspends North Korea flights due to poor business
- Analysis: US terror list more symbolism than substance
- Lebanon premier to head to Egypt amid political tensions
- Thai police search for 20 suspected Uighurs who escaped
- Portugal considers water rationing as drought intensifies
- Reports: UK preparing to increase 'Brexit bill' offer
- Giant swastika unearthed in Germany
- Turkish court convicts opposition editor over tweet
- Indonesian police kill Taiwanese national during drug raid
- AP PHOTOS: Bosnia massacre survivors want Mladic to get life
- Bali volcano spews ash and cloud, alert not raised
- Athens traffic snarled as subway workers hold 24-hour strike
- McCollum has 24 points to lead Portland past Memphis
- Knicks hand Clippers ninth straight loss, win 107-85
- APNewsbreak: Startup could bring back Vioxx for hemophilia
- Correction: Myanmar-Foreign Ministers story
- Lowe's tops Street 3Q forecasts
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Vatican and China exchange art amid stall in hard diplomacy
- Israeli parliament marks 40 years to landmark Sadat speech
- FIFA bans 3 soccer officials for life for taking bribes
- Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect in fatal shooting of New Kensington police officer is in custody
- Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania police officer shooting
- Libya's parliament votes in favor of UN road map
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Savor water chestnuts of southwestern Taiwan before having to wait for another year
- Flooding in western Saudi Arabia forces schools to shut
- Kathy Griffin: Trump photo put me on 'Hollywood blacklist'
- Probe underway into fatal blasts, fire at cosmetics factory
- Ikea again announces dresser recall after death of 7th child
- Crash report turns out to be scene for Billy Crystal film
- Udinese fires coach Delneri, Oddo expected to come in
- The Latest: CBS co-hosts on Rose: Not the man I know
- Zimbabwe's Parliament opens as ruling party seeks to impeach longtime leader Mugabe
- Rapper Nelly's planned Saudi gig sparks social media stir
- Past SNL performers, staff sign statement supporting Franken
- 3 militants, Indian commando killed in fighting in Kashmir
- White House: Trump, Putin set to speak Tuesday
- Lawsuit: 3M contamination led to more cancer, infertility
- Kevin Hart announces birth of baby boy Kenzo Kash
- Group urges Egypt, UAE to reveal prisoner's whereabouts
- Tensions rising in Okinawa ahead of new US military base construction
- Taipei Rose Garden showcases 700 varieties of roses
- New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu working on book about race
- Police: Former employee hacked system, swiped airline miles
- UK police: Data-tampering probe affects up to 10,000 cases
- Zimbabwe's ruling party makes motion to impeach Mugabe; opposition party seconds it
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Connecticut man charged in infant's death held on $1M bond
- Officials: Quotas for fishing prized Bluefin tuna in Atlantic and Mediterranean to rise substantially over next 3 years
- McDonald's to raze Chicago-area museum of 1st restaurant
- Nations decide to increase quota for Atlantic Bluefin tuna
- European court opens hearing on recognizing same-sex unions
- The Latest: Father of dead agent says son's head 'destroyed'
- German police retrieve 100 stolen John Lennon items
- Newborn, mother and grandmother all share same birthday
- Terror convict: I was mentally incompetent, entrapped by FBI
- Leaders of Cyprus, Egypt, Greece pledge closer cooperation
- Police warn people not to eat spoiled, trash-picked turkeys
- Final deal reached for sale of air bag maker Takata's assets
- Chicago police board will review 2012 fatal shooting of teen
- Somaliland's ruling party candidate declared election winner
- 2 more men indicted in slayings of couple at used car lot
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open broadly higher
- China says ex-top internet regulator under investigation
- Baron Cohen to pay fine for Czechs sporting Borat mankinis
- Air traffic problem at Schiphol causes delays, cancellations
- Niasse charged retrospectively for diving to win penalty
- Argentina says flares seen are unlikely to be from submarine
- The Latest: Ryan calls Conyers report 'deeply troubling'
- More charges filed against woman in Missouri teen's suicide
- US home sales rose last month as hurricane impact rapidly fades; supply falls to record October low
- US home sales rose in October as hurricane impact wanes
- UK budget likely to prepare state finances for Brexit shock
- Wales without Williams against the All Blacks
- National Hockey League
- Zimbabwe lawmakers cheer as allegations against Mugabe read out in next step of impeachment
- National Basketball Association
- Staff had warned anti-LGBT lawmaker about affairs with men
- National Basketball Association
- Archeologists find Roman shipwrecks off Egypt's north coast
- Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers denies sexual harassment settlements, says he knows nothing of claims
- Technology gains and solid earnings push US stocks higher
- Iraqi officials say a bombing in a town contested between Kurdish and Baghdad governments has killed 32 people
- 1st-round withdrawals at Grand Slams could lose prize money
- Kennedy arrested after party to attend diversion program
- German domestic political woes may have international effect
- The Latest: Startup could bring back Vioxx for hemophilia
- Column: Lexi Thompson misses out on year of LPGA dominance
- Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned, has received letter from him
- Iraqi officials: Bombing in contested town kills 32 people
- Romanian party boss faces prosecutors over alleged EU fraud
- Ask Brianna: Should I quit my job without another lined up?
- The Latest: Informants helped locate accused cop shooter
- Zimbabwe ruling party official: Recently fired VP will take over as leader within 48 hours
- Iran-based hacker charged with trying to extort HBO
- Venezuela authorities detain acting president of Citgo, the state oil company's U.S. subsidiary, for alleged corruption
- Kurdish-led force blames Turkey for attack in northern Syria
- Danish police find arm at sea, link it to submarine case
- EU official to talk migrant relocation with Polish leaders
- Former Virginia death row inmate granted parole
- Ko endures 1st season without winning on the LPGA Tour
- Former Virginia death row inmate granted parole
- 'France is a Feast': Photo exhibit celebrates Julia Child
- Human rights official, son killed in northern Mexico
- Officials: Acting Citgo president detained in Venezuela
- Jailed Catalan ex-ministers file new appeals for release
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- Self-harm, suicide attempts climb among US girls, study says
- A look at Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's long rule
- Gordon back from suspension, set to practice with Browns
- Morgan urges voters to keep steroid users out of Hall
- Haitian leaders decry end to temporary residency program
- FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules
- Additional remains of US soldier Johnson found in Niger
- Lawyer: Ex-student charged in body fluids case isn't racist
- French police arrest 3 in probe into Charlie Hebdo attack
- US says airstrike killed dozens of extremists in Somalia
- CBS News fires Charlie Rose following sexual misconduct allegations
- UN chief warns that traffickers may be guilty of war crimes
- Assad-Putin embrace tells story of Russia's Syria campaign
- AP All-America Watch: Va Tech LB Edmunds and Heisman winner
- Politics or policy? Behind the dispute over AT&T-Time Warner
- Police: Woman killed grandfather by stabbing him 41 times
- Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone
- Customs and Border Protection caught off-guard by travel ban
- Prosecutor: Mental exam for teen accused in family's death
- Settled: Suit says woman was paid less than men for same job
- UEFA fines Olympiakos $70K after fans on field got to Messi
- Russia's Putin not likely to give up involvement in Syria
- Feds: Man illegally took teen from Texas to Georgia for sex
- Hulu sued over lack of audio track for blind people
- Russian ice hockey player has 2-year doping ban cut
- Macron takes Europe's center stage while Merkel falters
- 8 rescued, 10 missing after boat capsizes in Colombia
- AP Was There: Mugabe sworn in as Zimbabwe's prime minister
- PBS fires Charlie Rose after sexual misconduct accusations by staffers on his interview show.
- Fiat Chrysler and Eni cooperating on emissions reductions
- Pakistani court declares no-show finance minister 'offender'
- Greece submits last bailout budget but austerity continues
- California: Deputies called 21 times in year before shooting
- 'Call Me By Your Name' leads Indie Spirit Award nominations
- Report: Weinstein paid $1M to accuser after 2015 case died
- The Latest: No decision yet on hate crime in roommate flap
- Witness: Men accused of bribes negotiated sale to Qataris
- 200 more utility workers from NY arrive in Puerto Rico
- EU donates ?20 million for safe nuclear energy in Iran
- Diary: Inmate got over-the-counter drugs before cancer death
- Besiktas draws with Porto to reach Champions League last 16
- US announces new sanctions on North Korean shipping firms, Chinese trading companies, in push to isolate North Korea
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- A look at the chest and dressers that Ikea is recalling
- Spartak held by Maribor to draw in Champions League
- Rebel leadership splits in Ukraine's east
- Judge: Turkey should help US defendants, not lob criticisms
- Feds threaten to sue Harvard to obtain admissions records
- House Dem leader Pelosi calls for ethics probe of any 'credible allegation of sexual harassment' against Conyers
- Smalling defends himself after England omission
- Poland to observe EU court's logging ban in precious forest
- The Latest: Man says factory co-worker died in 2nd blast
- Vatican beefs up oversight of diplomats after 2 sex probes
- Jenkins leads Jackrabbits past Iowa 80-72
- The Latest: Defense wraps up in San Francisco pier killing
- Q&A: Donations for victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting
- Russian figure skating star Medvedeva mending broken foot
- England No. 8 Hughes injured, will miss Samoa rugby test
- Football helped NBC to another ratings touchdown last week
- Russian lawmaker detained in France in tax fraud case
- Hall helps lead 2nd-half charge in 74-64 Montana State win
- Trials begin for violent Inauguration Day protests
- Ivanka Trump to promote female entrepreneurship in India
- Activists file lawsuit challenging Trump immigration changes
- Nielsen's top programs for Nov. 13-19
- Kansas regulators to review Westar merger with Great Plains
- Trump discounts allegations against Republican Roy Moore, says 'We don't need a liberal person in there'
- President Trump discounts accusations against Roy Moore
- Man charged in girlfriend's death after saying car hit her
- Sister of girl found dead in North Texas placed with family
- The Latest: Lebanese PM Hariri makes detour, lands in Cyprus
- VA study shows parasite from Vietnam may be killing vets
- Disney Animation, Pixar chief John Lasseter taking leave
- Review: Barbra Streisand concert film a gooey lump of blah
- Yankees OF Judge has left shoulder surgery
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- House Ethics Committee says it has begun an investigation into sexual harassment complaints against Rep. John Conyers.
- Get in the holiday mood with Sia, Smokey and Stefani
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Prime Minister Saad Hariri has returned to Lebanon more than two weeks after his shock resignation while in Saudi Arabia
- Medtronic, Hormel and Jacobs jump while Signet tumbles
- Wallabies hooker Moore retiring after Scotland match
- Leipzig wins 4-1 as Monaco crashes out of Champions League
- Sterling scores, City beats Feyenoord 1-0 to top CL group
- John Hall, director of AP's State Photo Center, dies at 74
- Mugabe leaves legacy of economic ruin, upheaval in Zimbabwe
- MS-13 gang leader convicted of encouraging rival killings
- Spurs win Champions League group beating Dortmund 2-1
- Meg Whitman steps down as HP Enterprise CEO
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday
- Insigne stunner helps Napoli beat Shakhtar 3-0 in CL
- Judge orders hearings for teens detained as gang suspects
- Aka Gorski scores 16 points, Wyoming heads to final, 70-61
- Dallas curator resigns, cites 'inappropriate behavior'
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- US warns of risk of missiles from Yemen hitting Saudi Arabia
- TransCanada: Keystone oil leak a sudden, 'immediate' event
- Braves lose 9 international players in MLB sanctions
- Australia coach Ange Postecoglou quits after guiding Socceroos to World Cup qualification
- State gives initial OK for $5.6M to help Icahn raze casino
- AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?
- Sevilla rallies in 2nd half as Liverpool wastes 3-goal lead
- Report details Zetas total control over Mexican prison
- Australia coach quits despite guiding Socceroos to World Cup
- Madrid thrashes APOEL 6-0 to make Champions League last 16
- Brewer, Mahoney lead SE Missouri to 74-59 win in Cancun
- Top power grid exec resigns after domestic violence charge
- Thunder star Westbrook still adjusting to new teammates
- MLS expansion LAFC adds Egypt's Gaber on loan from FC Basel
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Penguins' Malkin out at least 1 game with upper-body injury
- In erotic 'Call Me By Your Name,' sunshine and summer love
- Real Madrid, Besiktas advance in Champions League
- Uber reveals cover-up of hack affecting 57M riders, drivers
- Business Highlights
- FBI investigating US Rep Brady over payment to challenger
- Indictment returned against man in NYC bike path attack
- Judge's ruling doesn't end legal fight over sanctuary cities
- Buffon thanks Rakitic for World Cup offer
- Atlanta United's Almiron picked as MLS newcomer of year
- Jets' McCown, Davis coach military squads in flag football
- 5 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations
- Allegiant and union agree on contract for flight attendants
- AP source: MLB, Japanese counterpart agree on posting deal
- 2nd US judge halts proposed transgender military ban
- China widens personality cult around 'unrivaled helmsman' Xi
- Yellen says Fed needs to avoid 'boom-bust'cycle in economy
- AP Source: QB Paxton Lynch to start for Denver
- Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child together
- Inmate dies after meth-laden kiss; girlfriend gets 2 years
- Robert Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe's president after 37 years
- US trade rep concerned after latest round of NAFTA talks
- Figure known as 'Crocodile' set to replace Zimbabwe's Mugabe
- Asustek remains most valuable brand in Taiwan: MOEA
- Olympic champion Gabby Douglas says team doctor abused her
- Boykins, Jean help Louisiana Tech power past George Mason
- Caruthers leads balanced Buffalo past UAB 96-91 in overtime
- Australia captain says Warner should be OK for Ashes opener
- Thousands of undeclared jade items seized at Taiwan airport
- U.S. releases dramatic video of a North Korean soldier's desperate dash across border, and his rescue after being shot
- Group calls for Indonesian forces to stop virginity tests
- Dramatic video shows escape, shooting of N. Korean defector
- Special Topic:2017 New Taipei City Health Charity Award Winner of Medical Contribution Award : Chang Heng-Chia
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- Former teen idol David Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67, publicist says
- Man found burning in San Diego was once prisoner of NKorea
- Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, dies at 67
- I-Mei holds the first-ever direct hiring of Filipino workers in Davao
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Taiwan headline news
- MLS Playoff Glance
- Toronto FC-Crew, Sums
- Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$100 million 'Grand Lottery' jackpot
- Boeser scores twice, Canucks beat skidding Flyers 5-2
- The Latest: Rashida Jones denies report about Pixar chief
- No. 12 Cincinnati uses strong start to defeat Richmond 75-48
- China's CEFC denies links to alleged Africa bribery plot
- Toronto and Columbus play 0-0 tie to start conference final
- Source: Gymnastics doctor facing at least 25 years in prison
- Australia loses 9th legislator in citizenship crisis
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Hybridizing Taiwan yellow cattle with Taiwan Waygu cattle could ignite Taiwan's beef industry
- Army members investigated for misbehavior during Trump trip
- Tarasenko nets 2, gets in rare fight as Blues top Oilers 8-3
- Tarasenko nets 2, gets in rare fight as Blues top Oilers 8-3
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- MLS Playoff Glance
- Shore, Spezza score, Stars rally to beat Canadiens 3-1
- Google Doodle celebrates 'Kimchi Day'
- Through Tuesday, November 21, 2017
- Sounders-Dynamo, Sums
- Today in History
- Top 20 Taiwanese global brands in 2017: MOE
- Root: What happened on last Ashes tour, stays on that tour
- Theo's journey: Transgender teen is still finding himself
- UN hopes sex misconduct cases buoy efforts to help women
- Remains of 2 residents found after senior center fire
- Taylor's late bucket lifts Evansville over Fresno St. 59-57
- Mexico's program to protect journalists struggles to work
- Uber reveals cover-up of hack affecting 57M riders, drivers
- AP Explains: The search for Argentina's missing submarine
- Some of the deadliest submarine accidents
- JFK birth centennial ending on assassination anniversary
- Returning PM attends Lebanon's military parade
- Ohio killer who survived execution files new court appeal
- Credibility at risk, media cuts stars loose over sex claims
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Temperatures in northern Taiwan to drop to 17 degrees
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Lakers rally from 19-point deficit to beat Bulls 103-94
- Australian state reaches brink of legalizing mercy killings
- Source: Gymnastics doctor set to plead guilty to sex charges
- Ethics probe begins after Conyers confirms harassment deal
- Asian stocks advance after Wall Street gains
- Jordan Spieth sets the bar high at the Australian Open
- Syria's opposition, divided and varied, to get a new face
- Pledge deaths at US colleges fuel reviews of Greek life
- Líderes en la NBA
- Cold War drama caught on video as N. Korean soldier escapes
- The Latest: Lebanon PM arrives at military parade
- Taipei ranked 12th must-go destination in the world
- Zimbabwe poised to swear in new president, Mnangagwa
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- UN judges set to pass judgment in trial of Ratko Mladic
- Pakistan army major killed in shootout with militants
- Mladic timeline: From breakup of Yugoslavia to UN verdicts
- AP Was There: Extent of Srebrenica massacre comes to light
- Search underway for crew of capsized fishing ship off Palau
- US Navy says aircraft with 11 people aboard has crashed in Pacific Ocean on the way to aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan
- US Navy says aircraft with 11 aboard crashed into Pacific
- Player faces unsporting conduct charges for shoving ball boy
- AP Was There: The Assassination of President Kennedy
- Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, dies at 67
- AP Balkans correspondent recalls encounters with Mladic
- Pingtung makes great strides in solar power development
- Trump speaks up for Moore, warns against his 'liberal' rival
- US, Chinese soldiers find common ground in disaster drills
- Group says siege drives 500 Yemen children into malnutrition
- Jurors weigh San Francisco pier killing 2 years after death
- New US sanctions target North Korean, Chinese companies
- German business groups say country needs new government soon
- Zimbabwe's political drama: What just happened? A timeline
- Mugabe leaves legacy of economic ruin, upheaval in Zimbabwe
- Russian baritone Hvorostovsky dies at 55
- Top 10 Google searches in Taiwan 2017
- Japan says 8 found from US Navy plane crash in Pacific; fate unclear
- The Latest: Japan says 8 found from plane crash in Pacific
- Taiwanese students protest against universities setting English thresholds based on outside tests
- UN envoy for Syria urges opposition to unite before talks
- The Latest: Mladic family prepares for verdict
- Austria: Bitcoins stolen over public wireless network
- Estonia protests another Russian violation of its airspace
- The Latest: China respects Mugabe exit, still 'good friend'
- Photo of the Day: Chinese model tumbles during bungled Victoria's Secret show
- Zimbabwe's state-run broadcaster: New leader Mnangagwa arrives today, to be sworn in Friday
- Romanian confesses to rape, killing of German jogger
- China criticizes unilateral action after NK sanctions
- Lebanese prime minister says he is putting his resignation on hold after president asked him to reconsider
- UK Treasury chief between rock and hard place on budget
- Indian police probe Maria Sharapova housing fraud case
- Sevilla says Argentine coach Berizzo has a malignant tumor
- Kuwait's 88-year-old ruler admitted to hospital after cold
- AkzoNobel ends merger talks with Axalta
- Philippines to extradite priest accused of molesting US boys
- US Navy tweets 8 people recovered from Pacific plane crash in good condition; search on for 3 others
- UN judge adjourns reading of judgment against Ratko Mladic orders him removed from court after angry outburst by Mladic.
- S.Korea foreign minister in Beijing in effort to repair ties
- Greece: Body of man believed to be migrant found near border
- India, Taiwan to team up on developing 5G
- 10 Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan to start small business in home country
- Ben Askren has no intention of giving up welterweight gold in career’s final bout
- UN judge says Ratko Mladic was responsible for crimes including persecution, extermination, murder in Bosnian towns.
- Death toll from Iraq suicide attack rises to 36 people
- German rock star Campino expresses support for Merkel
- Zimbabwe Parliament speaker: Ruling party names Emmerson Mnangagwa to replace Mugabe on Friday
- UN judge: Ratko Mladic intended to carry out deadly campaign of sniping and shelling in Sarajevo.
- European court hears appeal from Italy's Berlusconi
- UN Judge: Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic intended to commit genocide in Srebrenica.
- The Latest: N.Korea slams US over terror sponsor designation
- UN war crimes tribunal convicts Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic of genocide
- UN war crimes tribunal sentences Ratko Mladic to life imprisonment
- N. Korea criticizes US over designation as terror sponsor
- Gionta trades NHL for shot at representing US at Olympics
- EU: states must focus on making economic growth benefit all
- Pakistan former PM appears again in anti-graft court
- The Latest: UK says any Uber fine would be higher than usual
- Trump labels father of UCLA player an 'ungrateful fool'
- Wife of ex-Czech PM convicted of abuse of power
- The Latest: UN Syria envoy plans 2 rounds of talks
- Former SEC quarterback savoring HBCU experience at Grambling
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- NBA players wish pending World Cup qualifiers were different
- Holocaust memorial erected outside German nationalist's home
- Go figure: The Celtics can't shoot _ and can't lose, either
- UN Prosecutor: Mladic conviction is not a verdict against all Serbs and that his 'guilt is his and his alone.'
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Reaction to death of 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy
- Finns want to look for remains of Arctic meteorite
- College Football Picks: Bragging rights, trophies, titles
- Egypt detains 29 on charges they spied for Turkey
- AP witness: Zimbabwe's incoming leader Mnangagwa has departed South Africa for his return
- Upstate NY library selling off art collection to pay bills
- Russian skeleton gold medalist Aleksandr Tretiakov among 4 banned by IOC for doping at Sochi Olympics
- Upcoming Events for Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, with Thanksgiving suggestions
- Defense lawyer says Ratko Mladic to appeal war crimes tribunal convictions
- Sochi gold medalist among 4 Russians banned for doping
- Woman raises money for homeless man who helped her
- Scots freshen up pack for rugby test against Australia
- Iraq, GE sing $400 million deal for power infrastructure
- Poll: 1 in 3 Americans dreads political talk at Thanksgiving
- United States declares that violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar constitutes 'ethnic cleansing'
- Threats force schools to postpone Thanksgiving football game
- Liverpool collapses again, and again against Sevilla
- US declares 'ethnic cleansing' against Rohingya in Myanmar
- Terminix fined $9.2M for pesticide use that poisoned family
- Trump: Prayers in order for 'all involved' in Navy crash
- How the AP-NORC poll on Thanksgiving, politics was conducted
- Ohio woman gets jail for taping her son to a chair
- Disney star Jordan Fisher wins 'Dancing with the Stars'
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- US durable goods orders dropped 1.2 percent in October, dragged by volatile aircraft sector
- US unemployment benefit claims drop 13,000 to 239,000 last week, sign of strong labor market
- US durable goods orders fell 1.2 percent in October
- Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility
- Poland signs deal to buy US liquefied gas over 5 years
- Applications for US unemployment benefits drop 13,000
- Pope to meet with Myanmar military chief and Rohingya
- Taiwan’s Taitung County reclaims the last occupied cave of the country’s oldest prehistoric site
- Police: Man wrestled to ground after shooting woman at club
- Slain Pennsylvania police officer to be laid to rest
- World War II vet to get Moroccan award he earned decades ago
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- German therapist convicted of botched psychedelic experiment
- Amnesty decries 'gruesome' torture tool find at Paris fair
- Bosnian ex-prisoner says justice served with Mladic verdict
- Madrid celebrates as Benzema and Ronaldo find the net again
- High levels of airborne bacteria found in seven Taipei hospitals
- Markets Right Now: Energy stocks lead indexes higher
- Russian upper house approves bill targeting foreign media
- The Latest: Spain slammed as migrants put in unopened jail
- Erykah Badu offers 'soul therapy' ahead of Soul Train Awards
- Bills reverse course in having Taylor start against Chiefs
- Review: Noel Gallagher widens sound on 'Who Built the Moon?'
- Zimbabwe's incoming leader Mnangagwa has returned to the country, ruling party official says
- Security tight for Thanksgiving parade in terror-wary NYC
- The Latest: Berlusconi lawyers say Italy violated his rights
- Council narrowly approves long-term Flint water deal
- Ohio district fires superintendent charged with child rape
- Police: arm found at sea carries hallmark of submarine case
- Meghan McCain marries Ben Domenech in Arizona ceremony
- French far-right chief says party's bank shuts down accounts
- Madrid defender Carvajal faces 2-game ban for seeking yellow
- New allegations against Rose emerge from women at CBS News
- UEFA fines Everton for fan punching a Lyon player
- Paul Reiser's new comedy recalls the world of Johnny Carson
- Rate on 30-year mortgages falls to 3.92 percent
- Review: Engelbert Humperdinck defies time, age on new album
- National Football League
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Energy companies rise with oil prices; other stocks snooze
- Man dies from cancer hours after being charged with murder
- Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts southern Taiwan
- Angola's new leader shakes up old order, visits South Africa
- Hope dwindles for families of lost Argentina submarine crew
- Injured world speedway champion Gollob says career is over
- Wigan player races off for son's birth after scoring 2 goals
- Ex-USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor pleads guilty to molesting girls, faces minimum 25-year sentence
- Mortgage rates mixed: 30-year down, 15-year up
- Sports betting case could pay off for internet gambling
- The Latest: Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex charges
- Saudi-led coalition pledges to open Yemen's main airport, sea ports on Thursday for aid after more than 2 weeks' closure
- Driver with cat in her lap collides with school bus
- Jamaica protects nearly 75K hectares, bans mining
- The Latest: 2 groups that dumped Moore not reconsidering him
- Nick Carter 'shocked,' 'saddened' by singer's assault claim
- The Latest: Saudi-led coalition to allow aid into Yemen
- Airline defendants to pay $95 million in 9/11 settlement
- US judge finds Oklahoma bomb plot suspect mentally competent
- Ex-guards convicted of beating prison inmate, covering it up
- Goffin looking to cap terrific end of season with Davis Cup
- Facebook apologizes to Mafia boss family after posts removed
- Small retailers aim for emotional ties big chains may lack
- Everton striker Niasse handed retrospective ban for diving
- City settles with dispatcher who slept through a 911 call
- Bad day for Saudi diplomacy: Lebanese reversal, Syria summit
- Report: NYPD needs more LGBTQ interaction protocols in place
- Rand Paul's wife speaks out on 'blindside attack' on husband
- The Latest: Backstreet Boys member accused of rape
- Report: UK police investigating 2nd Spacey sex-assault claim
- Frat found guilty in pledge's 2013 hazing death in Poconos
- Thanksgiving tribe calls on Trump to grant it casino lands
- Navajo family in Utah gets electricity in time for holidays
- On Thanksgiving, family hurt by Harvey counts its blessings
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia fires coach Edgardo Bauza
- A look at the Russians stripped of Olympic medals from Sochi
- Lofty Thanksgiving: Astronauts feasting on pouches of turkey
- Zimbabwe's incoming leader Mnangagwa makes 1st public appearance to cheers from huge crowd
- World Trade Organization sets up panel on Qatar-UAE crisis
- UN Report: Access to energy crucial for escaping poverty
- German official faces probe over ex-secret agent's donations
- Zimbabwe's incoming leader Mnangagwa says country witnessing a 'new and unfolding democracy'
- Pence visits injured service members at military hospital
- Christopher Plummer has this to say about retirement _ never
- New York tabs share 'I'm With Perv' headlines on Trump
- Germany: 6 Syrian men accused of terror plans released
- 2 dead in Mexico amid union dispute at Canadian-owned mine
- Cat nap burglar: Police find tired thief asleep amid Doritos
- Pakistani court ends US-wanted militant leader's detention
- 'JV squad': US opens World Cup qualifying with G Leaguers
- Russia pulls basketball World Cup bid, blames negative image
- Review: A lovely, delicate romance in 'Call Me By Your Name'
- Inmate who fled California courthouse arrested, 1 at large
- Ski resort owner reaches tentative deal in fraud case
- 4 students injured in science experiment mishap
- US rig count up by 8 this week to 923; Wyoming up 4
- Q&A: Diplo on historic concert in Cuba, Rihanna and Bieber
- Education Department considers shrinking civil rights work
- Court dismisses lawsuit over erotic book with couple's photo
- A look at what some stores have planned for Black Friday
- Chelsea beats Qarabag 4-0, reaches Champions League last 16
- Vandal uses ax to ruin 300 gallons of maple syrup
- White nationalist reportedly banned from 26 European nations
- Menendez trial attorney: Expect 'prompt' retrial decision
- Democrats face hot-potato politics of sexual predation, too
- Good night, night: Light pollution increasing around globe
- Learning to ski: How do you know when your child is ready?
- Fed minutes show general support for 3rd rate hike this year
- CSKA beats Benfica to close on Champions League last 16
- Did you 'like' Russian propaganda? Facebook will clue you in
- Southwest says flights not affected by fire at call center
- Anthony Gonzalez, and his mama, living a dream with 'Coco'
- No. 9 Notre Dame's Kelly has 2-9 road mark vs top 20 teams
- Iowa snaps 2-game skid in Cayman Islands; 95-85 over UAB
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- As Churchill, Oldman performs his greatest disappearing act
- Tennessee tops No. 18 Purdue 78-75 (OT) in Battle 4 Atlantis
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Trump, top lawmakers to meet to discuss averting shutdown
- Wallabies lock Adam Coleman joins Melbourne Rebels
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- Immigrant allowed to return home after living in church
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Weinstein's Impact: List of men accused of sexual misconduct
- Climate activist convicted after pipeline protest in Montana
- Man convicted in killing over New Jersey Devils hat comment
- The Latest: No verdict yet in San Francisco pier shooting
- Rose's 3s help Binghamton beat CS Northridge 70-65 in Cancun
- Grammy TV special highlights key role played by its producer
- White House: Cohn didn't fake bad reception on Trump call
- Mexico rights agency says minimum wage is still too low
- Louisiana missionary home after being detained in Guatemala
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- 'Justice': US sliders relieved by IOC stand against Russians
- Judge: Lawsuit challenging Keystone pipeline can continue
- Lille suspends coach Marcelo Bielsa
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Ex-Homeland Security Secretary Ridge: 'Great to be alive'
- Barcelona draws 0-0 at Juventus to secure top spot in group
- Washington state panel outlines risk of oil-by-rail terminal
- Trump SoHo to lose Trump name amid reports of troubles
- Man United loses 1-0 at Basel in Champions League
- How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday
- What happens once 'net neutrality' rules bite the dust?
- Tolisso leads Bayern over Anderlecht 2-1 in Group B
- Deere and Axalta climb while Hewlett Packard Enterprise dips
- No. 5 Villanova beats Western Kentucky 66-58 in the Bahamas
- Suspects in Venezuelan corruption probe hold US passports
- APNewsBreak: Ferguson leaders wonder if monitor worth cost
- Dost scores in each half as Sporting beats Olympiakos 3-1
- Atletico beats Roma 2-0 to stay alive in Champions League
- Professors condemn school's handling of sexual harassment
- Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe score as PSG routs Celtic 7-1
- Uber customers torn between scandals and service
- The Latest: Climate activist convicted in pipeline protest
- Review: Oldman gives us a human Churchill in 'Darkest Hour'
- Vanderbilt signs Simisola Shittu to 2018 recruiting class
- Business Highlights
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Jeep Compasses recalled; air bag can shoot loose fasteners
- Daum scores 34, SDSU takes 5th at Cayman Islands Classic
- Sessions orders review of background check system for guns
- Russia says expert body on Syria chemical attacks 'is dead'
- ACLU says teen detained over suspected gang ties released
- AP Explains: What the Uber data breach is all about
- Q&A: Denzel on 'Roman J. Israel,' 'Malcolm X' and 'Shaft'
- Mexican baseball league to get first female umpire
- Ecuador again tells Assange to not meddle in other countries
- Montana State beats SE Missouri State, 88-82 in Cancun
- Barcelona, Chelsea advance to Champions League last 16
- England wins toss, bats 1st in Ashes opener vs Australia
- Anthony Hudson quits as New Zealand soccer coach
- Border Patrol spokesman: Agent injured in an incident that left fellow agent dead is discharged from Texas hospital
- Border agent injured in West Texas incident out of hospital
- Debris removal from Harvey starts to wrap up in Texas
- UN envoy: sexual attacks against Rohingya may be war crimes
- 3 high school football players charged with raping teen girl
- State attorneys general bash plan to hike national park fees
- Bartley 23, Louisiana tops Richmond 82-76 in 3rd-place game
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Taiwan headline news
- Celebrated Australians want services restored to refugees
- Jets' Forte still sidelined, uncertain vs. Panthers
- Day has late trouble, still among Australian Open leaders
- Commission alerted to review allegations against TripAdvisor
- Fresno St gets 3rd in Riviera Division of Cancun Challenge
- Gremio beats Lanus in first leg of Copa Libertadores final
- Breaking News: Foreigners among 9 killed in New Taipei apartment fire
- 'Like chilies in my nose:' Coping with Delhi's toxic smog
- Report: 2 women claim Franken touched them inappropriately
- Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out against Suns
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- LeBron gets stitches, scores 23 in fourth as Cavs beat Nets
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Joel Embiid helps fast-starting 76ers rout Blazers 101-81
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Niederreiter extends scoring streak in Wild win
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- No. 12 Cincinnati wins inaugural Cayman Islands Classic
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Boeser scores twice, leads Canucks past Penguins
- Kreider, Fast lead Rangers to 6-1 win over Hurricanes
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Oilers halt losing streak with 6-2 win over Red Wings
- Howard, Hornets rally to beat Wizards 129-124 in overtime
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan to experience cold wet weather until next Monday
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Heat top Celtics 104-98, snap Boston's 16-game win streak
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Ovechkin, Vrana send Capitals to 5-2 win over Senators
- Clippers end 9-game losing streak behind Griffin, Johnson
- Burmese man suspected of starting New Taipei apartment fire, killing 9
- Anderson's goal in OT gives Blue Jackets 1-0 win over Flames
- Heat beat Celtics 104-98 to end 16-game winning streak
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Bailey scores in OT as Islanders edge skidding Flyers 4-3
- Knicks outscore Raptors 41-10 in 3rd, win 108-100
- Top 25 Capsules
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Point scores in overtime, Lightning beat Blackhawks 3-2
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Trevor Ariza has 25 points, Rockets beat Nuggets 125-95
- Davis, Cousins, power Pelicans' 107-90 rout of Spurs
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Westbrook's 34 points lead Thunder past Warriors, 108-91
- Butler ties season high with 26, Wolves beat Magic 124-118
- Bjugstad lifts Panthers to 2-1 shootout win over Maple Leafs
- Josh Anderson scores in OT, Blue Jackets win 5th straight
- Barnes' 30-footer at the horn lifts Mavs over Grizzlies
- George Avakian, jazz producer and scholar, dies at 98
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Forsberg, Turris lead Predators past Canadiens 3-2 in SO
- Papua New Guinea officials pressure refugees to leave camp
- Jazz overwhelm Bulls from outside for 110-80 win
- The Latest: Report: Barton said he'd go to police over photo
- Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$162 million 'Grand Fortune' jackpot
- Jean's late 3 takes Louisiana Tech by Evansville 63-61
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Titans QB eager to play again, prove 4 interceptions fluke
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Today in History
- Colombia rebels trade combat for cameras with new TV network
- Ronan O'Gara joins champion Crusaders as backs coach
- Northern Iowa beats SMU 61-58 in Battle 4 Atlantis 1st round
- Middleton scores 40 points, Bucks beat Suns in OT
- The last straw? Uber loyalists tested by string of scandals
- MacKinnon assists on every goal as Avalanche blank Stars 3-0
- Retailers look to woo shoppers from rivals as Amazon grows
- Kubica closer to an F1 return as Williams ponders decision
- Balloons, Broadway stars and security at Macy's parade
- Tourism Bureau opens pop-up VR exhibit to promote Taiwan bus tours
- Internet personality Rifat tours Taiwan by bus
- Smooth sailing so far on $7.5M makeover of Pilgrim ship
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Kings keep rolling at home, beat Lakers 113-102
- Democrats also juggling politics of sexual predation
- Report: Barton said he'd go to Capitol Police over photo
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Angola's new leader shakes up old order after dos Santos
- Lowry, Laine score in Jets' 2-1 win over slumping Kings
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Residents affected by Harvey prepare for Thanksgiving
- Líderes en la NBA
- Zimbabwe, facing new leader, wonders 'Where is Mugabe?'
- NHL's Thanksgiving playoffs rule unlikely to fit this season
- Through Wednesday, November 22, 2017
- Raisman embraces role as 'Fierce' advocate for abuse victims
- No. 2 Arizona, No. 18 Purdue lose in Battle 4 Atlantis
- Marchessault, Golden Knights rally for 4-2 win over Ducks
- Shanghai stocks tumble, other Asian stocks clam
- Josh Anderson scores in OT, Blue Jackets win 5th straight
- Tables turned on Monaco as it lags behind title rival PSG
- Wedding crasher is D-list actress recently released from mental hospital
- Poll: Many don't want to talk politics this Thanksgiving
- Report: Pope Francis to visit 3 Baltic nations next year
- BC-GLF--Australian Open Scores
- Wolves' return to Oregon brings conflict and opportunity
- Education Dept. wants to narrow civil rights work in schools
- Kuwait's 88-year-old ruler leaves hospital after checkup
- Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard
- Uganda's foreign minister urged to quit over alleged bribe
- For Franken, a rising trajectory, and then the accusations
- Bruins top Devils behind Khudobin, McAvoy
- Couture helps Sharks beat Coyotes 3-1
- Algerians elect local leaders as oil-reliant economy falters
- The Latest: Activists already express concern for Zimbabwe
- Pressure grows on German Social Democrats in gov't impasse
- Dubai executes Jordanian convicted of raping, killing child
- Ships, aircraft search for 3 US sailors missing in crash
- UK deploys another aircraft for Argentine submarine search
- Israeli leader rebukes deputy over her comment about US Jews
- Taiwan President backs defense autonomy despite navy ship contract scandal
- Thankful Taiwanese foster daughter finally finds her foster parents after 20 years
- US businesses getting more optimistic over French economy
- China bans tour groups to Vatican, Palau to isolate Taiwan
- Eurozone economy heading for strongest quarter since 2011
- Vince establishes Ashes credentials with defiant 83 on day 1
- Lebanese PM Hariri assures bankers stability comes first
- Taiwanese waffle chain opens shop in New Delhi
- Taiwan, Japan sign agreements on customs enforcement, cultural exchanges
- Jones not starting England captain Hartley for first time
- Study to look at long-term health risks of playing soccer
- High-profile rugby league player tests positive for cocaine
- England players not sharing match fees with Samoa players
- Merkel's weakness at home might not be fatal flaw abroad
- Ethiopia says massive dam is 'a matter of life and death'
- Protests, criticism overshadow Chinese friendlies in Germany
- China chides Australia for 'irresponsible' policy paper
- Turkish official: Assad's future up to Syrians to negotiate
- World Cup draw is without 10 of top 32 in new FIFA rankings
- Noah cuts Mahut for Davis Cup final vs. Belgium
- Bread made of insects to be sold in Finnish supermarkets
- S.S.P. Chawrasia shoots 65, leads by 1 at Hong Kong Open
- UN urges Iraq to probe troop violations during fight with IS
- Wales recalls first-choice pack for All Blacks
- Kosovo special court's top judge makes 1st visit to country
- Trump presents his report card, passes with flying colors
- AP PHOTOS: Greece floods: 'the water took everything'
- Afghan official: Suicide attack kills 8 people in the east
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- UN chief nuke inspector: Iran complying with nuclear deal
- All pressure on Dortmund as Schalke visits in Ruhr derby
- Myanmar, Bangladesh sign agreement on Rohingya refugees
- EU officials say UK Brexit stance chaotic in leaked document
- Swiss to send new funds to EU to help eastern states
- Iraqi minister: Romania sent experts to train local police
- The Latest: Hezbollah welcomes PM's 'positive' statements
- Hamilton and Vettel already focused on 2018 F1 title battle
- Portuguese referees threaten to go on strike over complaints
- French, Polish leaders meet to mend strained ties
- German women's clinic's incense therapy triggers fire alarm
- Romania's left-wing government survives no-confidence vote
- The Latest: Hezbollah says Lebanon PM's remarks 'promising'
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Taipei historic site becomes a ghost house due to lack of maintenance
- The art of Italian home-cooking brought to Syrian refugees
- More help arrives in search for Argentine submarine
- Court case exposes rift in Germany's secretive Aldi family
- Towering Christmas tree arrives at Vatican from Poland
- Hazard warning: Chelsea star flourishing in new free role
- Report: UK warship aborts Navy mission to Persian Gulf
- The Latest: Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade steps off
- France make 8 changes to face Japan
- UK Labour Party suspends lawmaker over misconduct claim
- Bannon insurgency stresses loyalty to Trump, not policy test
- Southern Mexico residents restore Agua Azul waterfalls
- Sudan's president visits Russia, asks for protection from US
- The Latest: Trump salutes military progress
- Stunning overhead kick gets Griezmann going again
- Argentina says the sound detected in missing submarine search is consistent with an explosion.
- World ski body unable to stop Russians racing in WCup opener
- Twitter verboten? German parliament edict irks lawmakers
- Waffle woes: Fire erupts at factory making Belgian delicacy
- The Latest: Argentine sub-search sound might be of explosion
- Rwanda offers to shelter African migrants abused in Libya
- Argentina says there is no evidence of an attack on missing submarine carrying 44 crew members
- Facebook opens 2nd office combating hate speech in Germany
- Licata handed first start as Italy makes 2 changes for Boks
- After the outbreak: Med schools boost Ebola-wrecked Liberia
- Trappers ask court to throw out lawsuit over US fur exports
- Ukrainian separatist chief accuses another of plotting coup
- N.C. State stuns No. 2 Arizona 90-84 in Battle 4 Atlantis
- Russian dancer challenges centuries of ballet tradition
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Tongan Thor picked by Wallabies for Scotland test
- Slain Maltese journalist's family wants top cop off probe
- Police say 8 Ugandan media workers face treason charges
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- On disputed land, Zimbabweans see hope after Mugabe's exit
- 2 dead as Mexican police helicopter crashes in Tijuana
- Hungary: Parliament bans camerawoman who kicked migrants
- Bayern fans unhappy with Champions League ticket prices
- Boston archbishop decries end to protections for Haitians
- Irish back to near full strength for Pumas
- BC-GLF--Hong Kong Open Scores
- Congressional Russia probes likely to head into 2018
- Britain cries foul as EU nixes its Capital of Culture bid
- AP Explains: The search for Argentina's missing submarine
- Casey to play for Europe at EurAsia Cup
- WWII museum holds extensive Winston Churchill collection
- Barcelona saves Messi for crucial Valencia match
- Report: companies claim Irma fundraising was a scam
- Italy puts 23 people under investigation in hotel avalanche
- Pioneering jazz singer Jon Hendricks dies at 96
- Cheika avoids sanction for outburst during England-Australia
- Despite injury, Chris Maragos remains a leader on Eagles
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Kosovo sets Albania's Nov. 28 independence day as a holiday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Everton moves closer to leaving Goodison Park
- Sheriff: Las Vegas shooting gunman fired over 1,100 rounds
- Greece's vows greater effort to protect refugees over winter
- Spanish federation rehires Hierro as its sports director
- Pope prays for 'seeds of peace' for South Sudan, Congo
- Juventus defense falling apart without the BBC
- Rome gives taxi drivers courses to learn manners and English
- Zimbabwe asks if new leader, a Mugabe ally, can bring change
- AP PHOTOS: Brazil prison holds beauty pageant
- Thanksgiving feasts in Texas cater to refugees, the homeless
- French authorities free 3 in probe into Charlie Hebdo attack
- Zimbabwe's ruling party assured Robert Mugabe he would not be prosecuted, party official says
- No. 5 Villanova beats Tennessee 85-76 in Battle 4 Atlantis
- Las Vegas pot dispensaries offer Black Friday deals
- Johnny Cash boyhood home considered for historic nomination
- No. 7 Mississippi State beats No. 24 Arizona State 65-57
- Zimbabwe's political drama: What just happened? A timeline
- Honduras president seeks 2nd term despite constitutional ban
- El Salvador arrests ringleader in black widow killing scheme
- National Football League
- Keenum-led Vikings beat Lions 30-23, adding to division lead
- Robinho denies sexual assault after 9-year jail sentence
- Vikings hold off Lions for 30-23 victory
- Italian anti-mafia prosecutor says mafias now cooperating
- German gets suspended sentence for attack on refugee shelter
- Cox has double-double as No. 8 Baylor beats Missouri State
- Northern Iowa beats NC State 64-60 in Battle 4 Atlantis
- AC Milan advances in Europa League, Arsenal tops group
- Transgender lifter to represent NZ at Commonwealth Games
- Training run canceled at Lake Louise ahead of men's downhill
- Amid doping scandal, skeleton federation suspends 4 Russians
- Canadiens trade Mitchell to Kings for conditional pick
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Robshaw has chance vs Samoa to show he's more than a 6 ½
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- AP source: Flynn lawyers make a break with Trump team
- Pilot found dead after crash had flown planes his whole life
- Rivers, Chargers beat fading Cowboys 28-6 on Thanksgiving
- National Football League
- Ex-Rep. Hinchey, who pushed to protect the environment, dies
- Nepal hopes first state elections will give people a voice
- Spieth makes little headway at the Australian Open
- Costco Taiwan Black Friday special starts today
- The Latest: PNG removes last men at closed immigration camp
- Saudi club relying Syrian star to deliver Asian club title
- 8 thought to be North Korean fishermen wash ashore in Japan
- Train derailment in northern India kills 3, hurts 13 others
- No. 12 Tennessee women edge No. 20 Marquette in OT 101-99
- McDonald's fried chicken in Taiwan, only in Taiwan
- Western Kentucky upsets No. 18 Purdue 77-73 in Bahamas
- US tops Puerto Rico in World Cup qualifying opener, 85-78
- Search ends for 3 US sailors missing in Navy aircraft crash
- Texas state trooper shot and killed; suspect being sought
- England out for 302 at lunch on day 2 of 1st Ashes test
- Eskimos QB Mike Reilly honored as CFL's outstanding player
- The Latest: Suspect in Texas trooper's killing apprehended
- Bus with Taiwanese tourists crashes in Iceland
- Twin earthquakes rock central Taiwan
- Fund for helpful homeless man raises more than $275,000
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bats first in 2nd test against India
- China reports breaking up gang that moved $3 billion abroad
- Chinese authorities look into kindergarten abuse claims
- National Football League
- Saints can run and play D, Rams have a dynamic offense
- Bomb kills top police officer, his guard in Pakistan
- Redskins beat Giants 20-10 in turkey of a Thanksgiving game
- Indonesian woman among 9 killed in New Taipei apartment fire
- Suspected Pakistani militant wanted by US has been released from house arrest on court order
- Today in History
- Pakistan releases US-wanted militant suspect on court order
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Peace in Colombia fragile year after historic deal with FARC
- No. 2 Arizona upset again at Battle 4 Atlantis, 66-60 by SMU
- Pro vs amateur: Herbert feels the pressure as reality hits
- Building collapses near Mumbai, a dozen people trapped
- China cuts import tariffs on some consumer goods
- Papua New Guinea officials remove last refugees from camp
- Tencent's $500bn valuation arrives on the back of Great Firewall
- A whale's tale: Longest painting in North America restored
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- I-Mei Foods recruit team meets with Davao mayor
- Attacks on Israeli soldier turned whistleblower get personal
- Suspect arrested after Texas trooper killed on the job
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Asian shares mixed, China in focus after big sell-off
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Zimbabweans preparing to greet country's new leader
- 8 thought to be North Korean fishermen wash ashore in Japan
- The Latest: Zimbabweans ready to greet country's new leader
- Prague appeals court to rule on Russian hacker extradition
- New Zealand names transgender lifter for Commonwealth Games
- Oscar Pistorius prison sentence increased to 13 years and 5 months
- Taiwanese netizens leak Costco Black Friday deals
- Rural California grapples with 'green rush' of pot growers
- Pistorius' prison sentence increased to 13 years, 5 months
- Rice field turned labyrinth in Hsinchu County, December 9-10
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - November 24
- Zimbabwe's political drama: What just happened? A timeline
- Britain's May steps up efforts to broaden Brexit talks
- Taiwanese film 'The Golden Buddha+' snags 10 nominations at Golden Horse Awards
- Report: N. Korea replaces border guards following defection
- Found after Burning Man festival: shoes, cameras, dentures
- Bannon-sponsored candidates often picked for Trump loyalty
- Zimbabweans cheer the arrival of incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa for inauguration
- Suspect held in detention after 9 die New Taipei fire
- Trump signals welfare reform is next, with details to come
- Magnitude 4.3 earthquake injures 36 in western Iran
- Swedish Lutherans urge use of gender-neutral words for God
- Azeri 'Alternative Nobel' winner barred from going to Sweden
- This computer game comes thanks to 2 Supreme Court justices
- AP source: Flynn breaks with Trump team on Mueller probe
- Committees looking into Russian meddling not done yet
- 2017 Christmasland kicks off in New Taipei City
- Franken apologizes for making some women 'feel badly'
- German business confidence rises amid optimism about future
- Firefighters help rescue dog from tunnel dug by tortoise
- Japan's Mitsubishi Materials reports faked quality data
- Chawrasia extends lead by 2 at the Hong Kong Open
- Police probe death of 2 Germans in eastern Spain
- Poland's Kaczynski reads a book about cats in parliament
- Zimbabwe's new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is sworn in, beginning new era for troubled nation
- Australia’s Free Trade hesitations and why such agreements could be Taiwan’s salvation
- France awaits verdict in shootings at newspaper, TV network
- Kosovo top opposition leader, 2 other lawmakers arrested
- Catholic officials threaten ex-seminarians over sex claims
- Sports court overturns Kenyan ruling in runner's doping case
- UK bookmaker suspends bets on when Prince Harry will marry
- Turkey does not rule out possible contact with Assad
- Taiwan's Top 10 natural wonders
- German Amazon workers stage 'Black Friday' strike
- Irish government faces crisis at crunch time for Brexit
- Robbery suspect and bank employee dead after incident in Northern Taiwan
- UN: Saudi coalition OKs resumption of UN flights to Yemen
- Vettel faster than Hamilton in 1st Abu Dhabi GP practice
- Japan protests San Francisco's 'sex slave' statue decision
- Zimbabwe's new president says 'I feel deeply humbled' in taking power; reaches out to people
- Zimbabwe's new president pays tribute to Mugabe, to the crowd's tepid applause
- 'We should never remain hostages of our past,' Zimbabwe's new president says
- Rugby League World Cup
- French club Lille appoints interim four-man coaching team
- China closing main road connection with North Korea
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 11/27/2017
- India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Zimbabwe's new president vows that 'democratic' elections will be held next year as scheduled
- "Grand coalition" again up for discussion in Germany
- After weeks of deals, stores aim to draw Black Friday crowds
- Australia beats Fiji 54-6 in Rugby League World Cup semi
- Three days of Black Friday sales at Costco Taiwan to end early
- Zimbabwe's new president: 'We ask those who have punished us in the past to reconsider'
- Interpol: 40 human traffickers arrested, 236 children saved
- 'All foreign investment will be safe in Zimbabwe,' new president Mnangagwa declares
- Three Egyptian security officials say militant attack on mosque in northern Sinai leaves dozens of casualties
- China's under-20 games in Germany called off due to protests
- Egypt militants attack mosque in Sinai, casualties reported
- Investigation continues into the Ching Fu shipbuilding case in Taiwan
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Poland to phase out Sunday shopping by 2020
- Japan sense chance of upsetting France in Paris
- 5 killed in eastern Ukraine in latest flare-up of violence
- Customers flood Costco for buy one get one free TV sale on Black Friday
- Trump complains that players are the boss' in the NFL
- The Latest: Shoppers look for deals on toys, TVs
- OPCW chief: 'Unfortunate' that Syria probe's mandate blocked
- Egypt state news agency MENA reports 54 killed, 75 wounded in mosque attack in North Sinai
- Prague appeals court rules to allow extradition of alleged Russian hacker to the United States.
- The Latest: Prague appeals court allows extradition to US
- Ahead of Russia decision, Olympic president warns critics
- The Latest: State news says 54 killed in Egypt mosque attack
- Afghan airstrike kills Taliban commander: official
- The Latest: Trump to call Turkey's Erdogan on Mideast 'mess'
- Egyptian state news agency MENA says death toll in Sinai mosque attack rises to 85, with 80 injured
- Ohio man continues court fight to get back exotic animals
- 3 UN peacekeepers, Malian soldier killed in jihadist attack
- Taiwan increases GDP growth expectations, manufacturing continues to increase
- Pope decries fomenting fear of migrants for political gain
- FIFA reminds World Cup-bound Peru about government meddling
- Nilsson wins opening World Cup cross-country sprint
- ENI to drill 2 wells off Cyprus in next 2 months
- Messi receives 4th Golden Shoe as Europe's top scorer
- Egyptian state news agency MENA says death toll in Sinai mosque attack rises to 115, with 120 injured.
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Egyptian state news agency MENA says death toll in Sinai mosque attack rises to 155, with 120 injured.
- Ohio woman fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner
- Police: Hunter fatally shoots woman walking dogs in NY field
- Egyptian state news agency MENA says death toll in Sinai mosque attack rises to 184, with 125 injured.
- 2-time Sochi Olympic bobsled champion Alexander Zubkov, 3 other Russians disqualified in doping investigation
- IOC disqualifies 2-time Sochi Olympic bobsled champion
- Argentina: Search for missing sub accelerates despite blast
- US appeals court agrees Jordanian woman faces threat at home
- Armenia's Oscar submission imagines a world without war
- Woman wants charge of killing twin in cliff crash dismissed
- Markets Right Now: Energy, tech lead early stock gains
- Madrid midfielder Asensio to miss Malaga match with injury
- Egyptian state news agency MENA says death toll in Sinai mosque attack rises to 200, with 130 wounded.
- Plan to change New England ocean stewardship up for debate
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Missouri dismemberment suspect charged in California killing
- Kosovo deputy premier acquitted of corruption charges
- Turkish foreign minister says US will no longer provide arms to Syrian Kurdish militia
- Old, meet new: Drones, high-tech camera revamp archaeology
- David Goffin gives Belgium 1-0 lead in Davis Cup final
- More energy gains lift US stocks after holiday break
- Texas woman accused of mailing bombs to Obama, Abbott
- Deer hunting limited in Western US states after tough winter
- Bayern announces record turnover of 640.5M euros
- Aircraft weight, air density cited in fatal '16 NY crash
- US appeals court orders halt on natural gas pipeline in Ohio
- Poland to raise spending on strapped health care
- Boom! Luxury converted nuclear missile silo lists on Airbnb
- 2 girls raped, 12-year-old sister killed in northern Mexico
- US demands visits with oil executives jailed in Venezuela
- German court: Ancient forest can be cleared for coal mine
- Firm becomes 1st in US to offer online virtual sport betting
- Presidential coalition in Algerian local poll keeps majority
- Turkey: US to stop arming Syrian Kurdish fighters
- British police say they are responding to an incident at London's Oxford Circus subway station
- UK police at reported incident at Oxford Circus station
- Uma Thurman lashes out at Harvey Weinstein in cryptic post
- Uber appeals to UK Supreme Court after losing case
- A look at the deadliest militant attacks in Egypt
- The Latest: Man charged in Texas trooper's shooting death
- Police say London subway incident involved reports of "shots fired"; no known casualties
- A look at the Russians stripped of Olympic medals from Sochi
- The Latest: UK police: 'shots fired' at busy London station
- S African company pulling out of natural gas to liquid fuels
- London police have not located suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties in incident at Oxford Circus station
- Colleges, high schools use "Hamilton" to enhance teaching
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media
- Iran decries 'adventurous' Saudi crown prince's 'mistakes'
- Police: US diplomat shot in foot outside Rio de Janeiro
- Ex-UK soldier in Turkey released from jail pending trial
- Sheriff Arpaio pursued case to hurt Sen. Flake, lawsuit says
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Kimi Raikkonen hopes to compete for F1 title next year
- More Russian doping means Holcomb's medals will be upgraded
- Faced with high illiteracy rates, DC pushes adult learning
- Trump supporters confuse LeVar Burton with LaVar Ball online
- Israel's health minister resigns over Sabbath train work
- Tiger escapes from zoo, roams streets of Paris
- "Die Hard" for jihadists? IS recruits with heroic tales
- Vivians helps No. 7 Mississippi State women rout Columbia
- Weinstein's Impact: List of men accused of sexual misconduct
- No. 5 Villanova beats Northern Iowa 64-50 for Atlantis title
- How major US stock indexes fared on Friday
- Autopsy of protester shows he drowned, rules out foul play
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Lillard and Nurkic lifts Trail Blazers over Nets 127-125
- Zenit faces racism charge after banner honors war criminal
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Mexican rights worker kidnapped; 2nd attack in a week
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Senior Ukraine separatist: Rebel chief has resigned
- Poles protest planned overhaul of courts, election body
- Kovalev looks to re-establish himself as light heavyweight
- Green Bay beats No. 24 Arizona State women in Cancun, 61-48
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Recalls this week: Ikea chests and dressers, carabiners
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Slumping teams overshadow latest Eichel vs. McDavid showdown
- High jumper Barshim and heptathlete Thiam win IAAF awards
- Philadelphia halts sale of Love Park keepsakes
- Germany's Loelling wins skeleton race, takes series lead
- Promoted sides Hannover, Stuttgart draw 1-1 in Bundesliga
- Tennessee beats NC State 67-58 for 3rd in Battle 4 Atlantis
- West Ham draws 1-1 with Leicester for David Moyes' 1st point
- BC-US--Index, US
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Business Highlights
- Aspas penalty gives Celta 1-0 win over Leganes in Spain
- France's Adrien Theaux tops Lake Louise World Cup training
- Saint-Etienne struggles again in 2-2 draw with Strasbourg
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- 7 arrested during mall protest in suburban St. Louis
- Canadiens' Price plans to return Saturday against Buffalo
- The Latest: US adjusts military support for Syria partners
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- House to vote next week on required anti-harassment training
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Pitt beats No. 2 Miami 24-14, ending 15-game win streak
- Massot gets German citizenship, path cleared for Pyeongchang
- Russell, Nared lift No. 12 Lady Vols past Oklahoma St 79-69
- Man U's Carrick hasn't played due to irregular heartbeat
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Coyle, Stewart score in shootout; Wild beats Avalanche 3-2
- Streaking Jets roll past Ducks 4-1 on Ehlers' 2 goals
- US says Palestinian office in Washington can stay open with limitations, backtracking on vow to shutter it
- US backtracks on decision to close Palestinian office in DC
- Nick Leddy lifts Islanders past Flyers, 5-4 on OT
- UN chief warns of risk of a new Israeli-Hezbollah conflict
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Capitals end Lightning 6-game road run with 3-1 victory
- Ovechkin scores, Capitals end Lightning's road win streak
- Duhamel-Radford win pairs short program at Skate America
- VP Chen lauds Taiwan’s public-private sector efforts in promoting sustainable
- Pope's place as refugee champion tested in Myanmar
- Georgian Interior Ministry says 12 people have been killed in hotel fire in Black Sea resort of Batumi
- 12 dead in hotel fire in Georgia's Black Sea resort
- Terror attack at mosque in Egypt leaves over 200 dead
- I-Mei holds direct hiring in Manila
- Chris Spring leads Canada's 1-2 finish in bobsled World Cup
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Risky stalemate as science battles human fears at Fukushima
- Reporter's Notebook: Fukushima face-lift masks morass inside
- Marchessault's goal in OT lifts Golden Knights over Sharks
- Spain, France win Basketball World Cup qualifying openers
- High temperatures expected after this rainy weekend
- Broad, Anderson put England in charge; Aussies 213-7 day 3
- Western Kentucky tops SMU 63-61 for 5th in Battle 4 Atlantis
- Spokesman: Arkansas prison inmates take 2 guards hostage
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Violin construction: creating a new industry in Taiwan from a classic
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Boyle scores emotional goal, Devils beat Canucks 3-2
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Celtics cruise to 118-103 victory over Magic
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Lehner stops 29 shots in Sabres 3-1 win over Oilers
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Americans Chen, Rippon lead after Day 1 at Skate America
- Protest on Chicago's Michigan Avenue targets police conduct
- Mats Zuccarello scores in OT, Rangers edge Red Wings 2-1
- Atkinson scores twice as Columbus tops Ottawa 5-2
- Schroder scores 26, Hawks beat Knicks 116-104
- Kyrie Irving has 30 points, Celtics beat Magic 118-103
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Van Riemsdyk and Leafs beat his brother and Hurricanes 5-4
- Ellington, Dragic lead Heat's 3-point attack past Wolves
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- No. 20 Marqutte women beat Montana 87-68 in Cancun Challenge
- Johansen scores, Rinne stays hot, Predators blank Blues 2-0
- Pakistani police launch operation to clear Islamist rally
- James has triple-double, Cavs beat Hornets for 7th straight
- Pistons overcome 15-point deficit to beat Thunder 99-98
- Stephenson's late flurry leads Pacers over Raptors, 107-104
- Spieth shoots 70, doesn't do much moving at Australian Open
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Davis, Cousins lead Pelicans' rout of Suns
- San Jose Earthquakes hire Mikael Stahre as new head coach
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- No. 18 Purdue beats No. 2 Arizona 89-64 for 7th in Atlantis
- Nikolo Jokic scores 28 points, Nuggets beat Grizzlies 104-92
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Tyler Seguin has hat trick in Stars' 6-4 win over Flames
- Today in History
- Peru prosecutors probe ex-president Toledo in new bribe case
- Fischer scores in overtime, Coyotes beat Kings 3-2
- A look at the deadliest militant attacks in Egypt
- Through Friday, November 24, 2017
- Militants attack Egyptian mosque, kill at least 235 people
- San Francisco's comfort woman statue displeases Japan
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead short-handed Warriors
- Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard
- BC-GLF--Australian Open Scores
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Taiwan supercar, the Miss R, taunts Tesla
- India reaches 97-1 at lunch on day 2
- Pipeline at cement factory in Eastern Taiwan explodes
- BC-Asian News Digest
- The Latest: Egypt says warplanes strike militant vehicles
- India reaches 97-1 at lunch on day 2
- Zimbabwe High Court judge says military's actions leading to Mugabe's resignation were legal
- Zimbabwe judge says military action against Mugabe was legal
- Trump calls for crushing terrorists with military means
- US changes course, allows PLO office to remain open
- Extremists go Hollywood to recruit 'heroes' in their ranks
- Washington experiments with providing schooling for adults
- US cutting off its supply of arms to Kurds fighting in Syria
- Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans
- After a year of waiting, USF's Enna Pehadzic finally plays
- England holds out Tonga 20-18 to reach World Cup final
- Winston sparks No. 4 Michigan State past UConn 77-57
- UK: Heathrow security worker arrested with cocaine stash
- Police: Bomb kills 3, wounds 15 in southwest Pakistan
- No. 7 Florida beats No. 17 Gonzaga 111-105 in double OT
- UK police seek to question 2 men over Oxford Circus panic
- Premier seeks to increase mobile payment across Taiwan
- Vijay hundred lifts India to 185-1 at tea
- Chawrasia leads in Hong Kong by 1 stroke
- Air pollution in Taiwan may negatively affect sperm production
- Broad statement: England ready to break Brisbane drought
- The Southbound Policy as remedy for Taiwan’s ‘brain drain’
- Egypt's chief prosecutor raises death toll in Sinai mosque attack to 305, up from 235, says 128 wounded.
- Man banned from Nobel Literature banquet amid sex claims
- 54th Golden Horse Awards Red Carpet Ceremony at a glance
- World champion Hamilton tops final practice for Abu Dhabi GP
- Germany's Merkel speaks out against new election
- Barcelona says Lionel Messi has signed new contract through 2021
- Messi signs new contract with Barcelona through 2021
- Bjoergen wins cross-country ski World Cup 10K
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Italy's Kevin Fischnaller gets 1st World Cup luge win
- New separatist leader appointed in eastern Ukraine
- (Updates) Award Winners for 54th Golden Horse Awards
- Bali volcano hurls ash for second time in a week
- Brazil president has angioplasty in 3 arteries, stent put in
- India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Taipei Art Awards exhibition kicks off at Museum of Contemporary Art
- Silva scores as Urawa wins 2nd Asian Champions League title
- The Latest: Zimbabwe's finance minister appears in court
- Gorsuch's early reviews: What right hoped for, left feared
- Looming deadlines, much unfinished business await Congress
- Fugitive Catalan leader launches campaign from Belgium
- Highlights of Washington's jam-packed year-end agenda
- UN envoy to Syria invites opposition to upcoming peace talks
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Apartment building fire in Spain leaves 1 dead, 32 injured
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Highlights of 2017 Golden Horse Awards
- France: Macron outlines plan tackling violence against women
- Teenager detained at Canada border; grandmother found dead
- UBS Hong Kong Open Leading Scores
- Correa returns to Ecuador as feud with successor deepens
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- Asian Champions League Winners
- That's amore: Italian bridal serenades alive in Philadelphia
- Does cellphone-sweeping 'StingRay' technology go too far?
- Critics: Ohio's plan to cut Lake Erie algae lacks direction
- South Africa 35, Italy 6
- Carter to leave Racing 92 for Japanese club Kobe Steelers
- Who's the boss come Monday at consumer agency?
- 2 sailors from Florida, 1 from Louisiana die in crash
- The Latest: Hundreds march in Turkey for women's rights
- Danish federation resolves dispute with women's soccer team
- Springboks gain revenge by thrashing Italy 35-6
- Funeral for Border Patrol agent set for Saturday in El Paso
- Scotland 53, Australia 24
- France wins doubles to lead Belgium 2-1 in Davis Cup final
- Russian president signs bill targeting foreign media
- Ze Roberto announces retirement at 43
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Scots thrash 14-man Wallabies by a record 53-24
- England 48, Samoa 14
- British woman in jail in Iran thanks UK supporters
- Lebanese Druze leader calls on Iran and Saudi Arabia to talk
- Dortmund lets 4-goal lead slip away in 4-4 draw with Schalke
- England beats Samoa 48-14, completes November sweep of wins
- Germany's Rebensburg edges Shiffrin in 1st run at Killington
- Pakistan government orders deployment of army after day-long crackdown on Islamabad Islamist sit-in
- 10-man Bologna beats Sampdoria 3-0 in Serie A
- White House condemns Pakistan's release of militant suspect
- NHL caps centennial with documentary lauding its greats
- Ronaldo scores to give Real Madrid 3-2 win over Malaga
- Flexible Young inspires United to 1-0 win over Brighton
- Poland's young opposition party changes leader to mend image
- Spurs draws 1-1 vs West Brom in latest blow to title hopes
- Argentina navy says missing sub was in good condition
- The government agency in a tug-of-war leadership fight
- Sakho's late winner gives Palace 2-1 comeback win over Stoke
- United wins at home again to keep pressure on City in EPL
- Egypt's Sufis now targeted by Islamist violence
- Watford keeps up away scoring beating Newcastle 3-0 in EPL
- NRA, hunting group say grizzly bear hunts needed for safety
- Khazri scores twice as Rennes beats 10-man Nantes 2-1
- In Indian Country, honoring flag might mean different anthem
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Davis Cup Final Results
- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Lineup
- Las Vegas looks outside the casinos to draw in millennials
- No. 7 Mississippi State beats Green Bay 67-46 in Cancun
- Italy premier in Tunisia to discuss migration, Libya, terror
- Swansea ends losing streak with 0-0 draw vs Bournemouth
- New Zealand 33, Wales 18
- Mourinho: Man U coaching role waiting for Carrick
- Wizards' Wall expected to miss 2 weeks with knee injury
- Man who survived Las Vegas shooting killed in hit-and-run
- Clinical All Blacks beat Wales 33-18 for unbeaten tour
- Willian earns Chelsea 1-1 draw at Liverpool in EPL
- Ireland 28, Argentina 19
- Clattenberg: English refs to return to World Cup in 2022
- Titans activate WR Harry Douglas from injured reserve
- Ireland defeat Pumas 28-19 to sweep home tests
- Lions waive DE Jeremiah Valoaga
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- APNewsBreak: Ohtani agent asks MLB teams for written answers
- Atromitos draws 1-1 against Panathinaikos, tops Greek league
- Trump spotted golfing with Nicklaus
- No. 24 Arizona State women use balance to top Columbia 72-48
- Massot, Savchenko overcome injury to win Skate America
- Greek air force officer kills self, twin boys in fire
- Dwight Howard fined $35,000 for obscene gesture in Cleveland
- South Korean wins World Cup men's skeleton race in Whistler
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Egypt's options dwindling in its fight against militants
- France 23, Japan 23
- No. 8 Baylor gets pair of 20-point scorers to beat Ga Tech
- Heynckes not managing Bayern Munich after the season
- No. 8 Ohio State rallies to beat Michigan 31-20
- Shoppers out seeking deals, though sales have crept earlier
- Sydney FC stays atop A-League with 3-1 win over Brisbane
- Draft Wisconsin law would target online 'catfishing' scams
- With 2 new hips, Charr beats Ustinov for heavyweight title
- Ambris, Hope centuries lift West Indies in tour match
- Saturday's International Rugby Results
- Porto stumbles to draw at Aves before Benfica clash
- Nared leads No. 12 Tennessee women over South Dakota State
- Switzerland's Feuz wins World Cup downhill in Lake Louise
- Japan almost beats France, draw 23-23 in Paris
- The Latest: Funeral for Border Patrol agent held in El Paso
- Chen wins Skate America, Rippon 2nd with dislocated shoulder
- Rance Howard, actor dad of director Ron Howard, dies at 89
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Russia ends embattled week with World Cup bobsled gold
- Protests rock Pakistan after legislative dispute
- Taiwan's uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for September and October, 2017 announced
- Pope's South Asia trip brings hope to tiny Catholic groups
- Shibutanis lead after short dance at Skate America
- Hazlewood removes Root before lunch, England slump to 119-5
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Gasol, Aldridge lead Spurs past cold-shooting Hornets 106-86
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Toews, Crawford help Blackhawks beat Panthers 4-1
- Officials in France and Italy aim to combat violence against women
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Chinese media report an explosion in a port city south of Shanghai has caused injuries, damage; no word on cause
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Crosby, Kessel carry Penguins past Lightning, 5-2
- Explosion in Chinese port city causes injuries, damage
- Islanders win third straight, beating Senators 2-1
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Price returns to make 36 saves, Canadiens top Sabres 3-0
- Raptors cruise to 112-78 win over Hawks
- Alex Ovechkin has hat trick, Capitals beat Maple Leafs 4-2
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Alex Ovechkin has hat trick, Capitals beat Maple Leafs 4-2
- Nepalese vote in 1st provincial polls amid democracy hopes
- Irving, Horford lead Celtics to 108-98 win at Indiana
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- October shows steady year-to-year growth in retail sales for Taiwan
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Jaden Schwartz scores twice, Blues beat Wild 6-3
- Abducted Mexican human rights official found alive
- National Basketball Association
- Aplastante victoria de los Raptors en Atlanta
- National Basketball Association
- Jordan Spieth finishes with an eagle at the Australian Open
- Explosion in Chinese port city kills 2, injures 30
- Knights win 5th straight with 2nd-period outburst
- Spurs beat Hornets behind 17 from Aldridge, Gasol
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Miyahara leads Skate America ladies after short program
- Curry shakes off rugged start to lead Warriors past Pelicans
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 14 year old boy dies while hunting in Northern Taiwan
- Jazz make 18 3-pointers, beat Bucks 121-108
- Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka fined for ball tampering
- Today in History
- 1 job, 2 people: Who'll be in charge at consumer agency?
- Tonga fans sign petition to protest World Cup semi defeat
- Kovalev knocks out Shabranskyy in 2nd round of title fight
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Griffin's late jumper, 33 points lead Clippers over Kings
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Rittich makes 24 saves for first NHL win, Flames top Avs 3-2
- Cameron Davis wins Australian Open by one stroke
- Island hopping doctor in Taiwan's Penghu has died
- Israel races to head off UN settlement 'blacklist'
- Pakistan Islamists rally on after deadly clashes with police
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Kohli century drives India to 404-3 at lunch, day 3
- West Indies in control in 4-day tour match
- Líderes en la NBA
- Through Saturday, November 25, 2017
- Erupting Bali volcano dusts resorts in ash, flights continue
- Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard
- Kashima Antlers fail to clinch J-League title after 0-0 draw
- Egypt reeling from attack on mosque in Sinai that killed 305
- Lewis scores winner in shootout as Kings down Ducks 2-1
- A new perspective: Syrian refugee paints world's leaders as refugees
- Egypt's options dwindling in its fight against militants
- Iran airs more allegations against detained British woman
- Indian media visits Taiwan
- Families of India terror victims angry at militant's release
- At Hong Kong pride 2017, many in LGBT community look to Taiwan
- Umpire's call has Moeen Ali, and plenty of critics, stumped
- 22 hurt when night club floor collapses on Spanish island
- 'Secret Superstar' comes to Taiwan
- Ormsby wins, Rafa Cabrera Bello runner up again in Hong Kong
- Taiwanese newspaper raises red flag over safety of Alishan Forest Railway under dual leadership
- German caretaker government will hold back on EU issues
- Saudi crown prince opens Islamic military alliance meeting
- Israeli minister resigns over railway Sabbath desecration
- Opinion: The way out for Taiwan
- Vaccines reach Yemen after easing of Saudi-led blockade
- 6 injured after car hits pedestrians in German town
- Irish heap pressure on Britain on post-Brexit border
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Behind the Croatian bankruptcy that's shaking the Balkans
- Klaebo takes hat-trick of cross-country World Cup wins
- Syrian activists say a wave of government attacks on Damascus suburbs has killed at least 19 civilians
- Syria activists: Government attacks outside Damascus kill 19
- Geisenberger wins another World Cup, Britcher 3rd for US
- AP investigation finds FBI failed to tell scores of US officials they were targets of Russia-aligned hacking campaign
- Women get chance to 'one-up' the men in mixed infantry units
- IAAF leaves Russia track and field ban in place
- Bannon has House Republicans looking over shoulders for 2018
- Rio Olympic velodrome hit by fire; 2nd time this year
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Navy wants small warships that pack a bigger punch
- Pope holds minute of silence for Egypt mosque attack victims
- Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Emirates Australian Open Scores
- UK Royal Navy perform palace guard ceremony for 1st time
- UBS Hong Kong Open Leading Scores
- 5 dead in Britain as stolen car smashes into tree
- Honduran president likely to be re-elected in disputed vote
- Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas wins Formula One's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Veterans are key as surge of states OK medical pot for PTSD
- Trump says Dem in Alabama Senate race would be a 'disaster'
- Bottas beats Hamilton to win season-ending Abu Dhabi GP
- Italian government sets priorities in Alitalia sale
- Deportivo and Athletic draw 2-2 in Spanish league
- Hong Kong Open Leading Scores
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- Refugees thank adoptive North Dakota city by feeding hungry
- France-Belgium 2-2 in Davis Cup final after Goffin wins
- F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results
- Archbishop of Canterbury baffled by Christians backing Trump
- Austin double helps Southampton to 4-1 win over Everton
- Late Sanchez penalty gives Arsenal 1-0 win at Burnley
- Napoli beats Udinese 1-0 to move top of Serie A, Roma draws
- United Airlines flight to Newark diverted to London
- Hamburger SV beats Hoffenheim 3-0 in Bundesliga
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--French Results
- Chinese premier in Hungary for regional summit
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- American Shiffrin leads after 1st run of World Cup slalom
- Lyon beats Nice 5-0 to move 2nd ahead of Monaco-PSG game
- The Latest: Thune expects Mulvaney to run consumer agency
- US women's luge has a 3-medal, 1-Olympic-berth day
- No. 2 Arizona takes lumps in paradise in crazy hoops week
- Pelosi: Conyers deserves 'due process' on misconduct charges
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Carson Wentz, Eagles can become NFL's 1st to win 10 games
- The Latest: Democrat says Roy Moore "unfit" for US Senate
- The Latest: Iran airs video on detained Princeton student
- France beats Belgium 3-2 to win its 10th Davis Cup title
- Rep. John Conyers steps aside as top Democrat on House Judiciary Committee amid probe of sexual harassment allegations
- Greek police arrest 7 for selling bogus olive oil
- The Latest: Conyers steps aside from top spot on Judiciary
- Egyptian village where mosque was attacked had been warned
- Thousands protest Romania's tax, justice laws
- Davis Cup Champions
- 2 blasts damage Serbs' houses, cars in Kosovo's Mitrovica
- Ethiopia says ethnic clashes kill more than 20 in past week
- Davis Cup Results
- Sterling winner sinks Huddersfield to keep City run going
- Greek soccer fans attack Pakistani immigrants in Athens
- Condor group wants to get more hunters to avoid lead bullets
- The Latest: 7 NFL players continue protests during anthems
- Danish mom still stung by '97 arrest for leaving baby in NYC
- AP Top 25: Clemson is No. 1, Oklahoma 2nd after 'Bama falls
- Late Sterling goal as Man City sets EPL record; Arsenal 4th
- Wicketkeeper Blundell to make test debut against West Indies
- Search on in the Atlantic for missing Polish sailor, wife
- 1 dead in altercation among Afghan migrants on Greek island
- Impressive Goffin fails in bid for Davis Cup title
- Black bears back in eastern Nevada after 80-year absence
- Venezuela president taps general as head of state oil firm
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Yemen officials say suspected US drone kills 3 al-Qaida
- Last-minute goal gives BATE its 12th straight Belarus title
- A record number of visitors attend Venice Biennale art show
- Argentine navy not giving hope of submarine survivors
- Olympiakos beats Kerkyra 3-1, reclaims Greek league lead
- Shibutanis cruise at Skate America for 2nd Grand Prix win
- Climber dies, others rescued on Mexico's highest peak
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- 106 Norwegian reindeer killed by freight trains in 3 days
- Resurrected UAB program to face Ohio in Bahamas Bowl
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Organizers: 2 runners die in Ethiopian road race
- Expanded Conference Glance
- 1 dead in clash between Argentine police, Mapuche activists
- Sports minister calls on cycling board in Poland to resign
- Bahamas Bowl Matchup
- Jimmy Vesey lifts Rangers past Canucks in SO, 4-3
- Beauden Barrett named World Rugby Player of the Year
- NHL: Jimmy Vesey lifts Rangers past Canucks in shootout, 4-3
- Norway's Jansrud wins World Cup super-G at Lake Louise
- Kings' Laich on unconditional waivers to terminate contract
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- National Basketball Association
- Towns scores 32 points, T-Wolves beat Booker-less Suns
- Chain Match 2: Talib and Crabtree fight after chain snatch
- Dragic, Ellington lead slow-starting Heat past Bulls, 100-93
- Miyahara wins Skate America; Tennell 3rd, Wagner injured
- Goran Dragic leads slow-starting Heat past Bulls, 100-93
- Indonesian authorities raise alert for Bali volcano to highest level, order people within 10 kilometers to leave
- Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency says Bali's international airport is closed for 24 hours due to volcano alert
- Benfica and Sporting Lisbon move closer to leader Porto
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Rodgers matches Stein record as Celtic wins League Cup
- Meredith buying Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion
- Armando Hart, historic Cuban revolutionary figure, dies
- Chinese police detain woman suspected of abusing children
- Bali volcano alert raised, airport closes
- Winter wonderland: Calgary, Toronto play in snow in Grey Cup
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- National Football League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Cuba's expected next president starts to take higher profile
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Ryan Strome breaks tie, Oilers beat Bruins 4-2
- Through Saturday, November 25, 2017
- Taiwan headline news
- Australia wins 1st Ashes test by 10 wickets
- Brawl between Filipino and Indonesian fishery workers leads to 1 death and 3 injuries
- Australia wins Ashes series opener by 10 wickets
- The Latest: Miss Universe pageant down to 16 contestants
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Knox leads No. 8 Kentucky past Illinois-Chicago, 107-73
- Kevin Knox scores career-high 25 points for No. 8 Kentucky
- Pope's trip to Myanmar, Bangladesh boiling down to 1 word
- Carroll's season-high 24 points lead Nets over Grizzlies
- National Football League
- US men beat Mexico in 2019 Basketball World Cup qualifier
- Taiwan joins UN subset organization, World Youth Alliance
- Meredith Corp. acquiring Time Inc. for $1.84 billion all-cash deal
- Contestant from South Africa wins Miss Universe crown in pageant held in Las Vegas.
- The government agency in a tug-of-war leadership fight
- Toronto rallies in snow in Grey Cup to beat Calgary 27-24
- Contestant from South Africa wins Miss Universe crown
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Russell Wilson's big second half carries Seahawks past 49ers
- World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying beats PV Sindhu in Hong Kong Open to win Champion Title
- Asian shares tumble ahead of data-heavy week
- Video shows tour bus refusing to yield to ambulance
- Gasol miffed at sitting in fourth as Grizzlies lose again
- Hsieh sisters wins Hawaii Open Women Doubles champion title
- Taiwanese crime thriller claims 3 top Golden Horse awards
- Rams are for real: Goff's crew aces test, beats Saints 26-20
- Supermoon to hit skies over Taiwan Dec. 3
- National Football League
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Steelers, Brown hold off Packers 31-28
- Carson Wentz leads NFL-leading Eagles past Bears, 31-3
- West Indies, New Zealand A draw tour match
- Today in History
- Indonesian disaster agency says 100,000 people should evacuate expanded danger zone around Bali volcano
- Jury selection set for trial of Turkey-owned bank executive
- No. 16 Texas A&M beats No. 10 USC 75-59
- Doctor: Kim Jong Nam's underwear soiled, pupils contracted
- Egyptian village where mosque was attacked had been warned
- World Vision Taiwan calls for action to address poverty in Armenia, Bosnia, and Romania
- Refugees escaping Myanmar hope Pope's visit will bring peace
- Palace's Premier League recovery gathers speed
- Asian shares tumble ahead of data-heavy week
- Pakistan law minister resigns, ceding to Islamists' demand
- Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
- Two Indonesian fishermen missing after boat capsizes off Tamsui
- This Week: Consumer confidence, 3Q GDP, US auto sales
- Tens of thousands stranded as Bali volcano closes airport
- Ahead of the game: Bairstow, Bancroft explain odd greeting
- Sen. Al Franken back at work, 'ashamed' amid groping claims
- Top-ranked Duke rallies for 87-84 victory over No. 7 Florida
- The Latest: Myanmar Catholics await arrival of Pope Francis
- The Latest: Lava filling Bali crater, big eruption possible
- AP PHOTOS: Philippine modernization program imperils jeepney
- Popular kung fu novels to be translated into English for first time
- School cancels Anthony Scaramucci event over lawsuit threats
- Brown delivers, Steelers edge resilient Packers 31-28
- Pope Francis has arrived in Yangon for a visit to encourage tiny Catholic communities in Myanmar and Bangladesh
- India on verge of victory over Sri Lanka
- Taiwan’s EVA Air and China Airlines cancel flights to Bali due to volcano activity
- Teacher sentenced for sexually abusing 11-year-old student
- Sri Lanka arrests 22 trying to go to Australia by boat
- Report: Seoul broadcasts news of NKorean defection at border
- India beats Sri Lanka by an innings to win 2nd test
- Activists: Bahrain Shiite cleric under house arrest is ill
- Complaints of stench in Kaohsiung caused by devil tree flowers
- India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Chechnya's leader says he's ready to resign
- Taiwan's Lu wins Japan LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup
- Vietnam sentences activist to 7 years in prison
- Miss Universe contestants speak on sexual harassment issue
- Trump's Mar-a-Lago stay a welcome break from DC challenges
- Soccer corruption trial continues as FIFA gathers in Russia
- Suit seeks to stop Trump from naming acting director of CFPB
- Justices ponder need for warrant for cellphone tower data
- California high court to decide legality of farm worker law
- Replacing lymph nodes to ease painful legacy of cancer care
- Conyers gives up Judiciary post amid sex harassment probe
- China's premier attends summit with eastern European nations
- Tiger Woods returns, Take 10
- Zimbabwe forces say situation "normal," but report problems
- Further talks on new govt in Germany likely only in 2018
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- The government agency in a tug-of-war leadership fight
- Highlights of Washington's jam-packed year-end agenda
- Men cleared of terrorism ties in high-profile border case
- AP Top Heat Check: After shakeup, greatest Saturday ever
- Some House Republicans wary of Bannon's plans for 2018
- Notre Dame, Villanova shine in early season hoops tourneys
- Autumn is the season for chrysanthemum flowers
- Full slate of unfinished business will test lawmakers
- Trump doubles down on Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race
- Taiwan offers agricultural assistance to Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Solomon Islands
- Ricciardo has much to ponder as he considers Red Bull future
- Bali volcano: What travelers need to know
- Challenger ahead in counting of Honduras presidential vote
- Year's end unlikely to bring end to Russia probe in Congress
- Weekend Sports in Brief
- Army takes a steady, cautious approach to women in infantry
- Iraq to receive bids for developing oil, gas fields in June
- Toll from Greek floods rises as 22nd body found in mud
- Xmas markets across Germany open amid heightened security
- Released in April, Kuwait opposition figure gets 7-year term
- Macron seeks to rethink Africa relations, faces tensions
- Ajax signs deal with Guangzhou to cooperate on youth academy
- Notorious wedding crashers nabbed at banquet
- Netanyahu averts coalition crisis over Sabbath 'desecration'
- Palace: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are engaged, will marry in the spring
- UK announces pharma investment, aims to boost productivity
- Lebanese president holds talks on government's future
- Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle to wed next year
- AC Milan has fired Vincenzo Montella and named Gennaro Gattuso as the club's new coach
- Myanmar adds additional charge against 2 foreign journalists
- 'House of Cards' production crew gets another 2 weeks' pay
- The Latest: Markle's parents delighted by engagement
- Big-spending AC Milan replaces Montella with Gattuso
- Syrian activists: Strike on IS-held village kills 25 people
- Indian police use elephants to clear their protected habitat
- Golden Temple declared the most visited place of the world
- Key events in the life of Prince Harry, engaged to be wed
- Chinese rescuers look for 12 missing sailors after collision
- Report: Texas man fined, to be deported after UAE arrest
- City, Confederate veterans to enter mediation over statue
- Unknown attackers smash windows in Warsaw's Muslim center
- Third time's a romantic charm for engaged Prince Harry
- Hamas vows it won't disarm, threatens West Bank expansion
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Relegation-threatened Sassuolo fires coach Cristian Bucchi
- Hike on Taipei’s Xiangshan Trail for an elevated view of Taipei 101
- German official: police missed terror suspect's phone photo
- Taiwanese human rights activist to be sentenced at Chinese court Tuesday
- The Latest: Franken says he doesn't remember groping women
- Slovenia supports Romania joining Schengen, trade group
- The Latest: Zimbabwe Catholic church urges electoral reforms
- American actress Meghan Markle to be a new kind of royal
- Dictionary.com chooses 'complicit' as its word of the year
- Yacht, wife of missing Polish sailor found south of Barbados
- Poll: 24 percent of Catalans want secession bid to continue
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Bale set to return to Madrid's squad after injury layoff
- Indian court acquits 35 crew members of private US ship
- Prisoner hides in dumpster, gets stuck in trash truck
- Amnesty International urges Greece to scrap Saudi arms sale
- Taiwanese rental car company accused of taking advantage of foreign tourists
- Tel Aviv court bans Uber's ride-sharing operation in Israel
- Dad, grandmother charged after 3-year-old shoots self in leg
- First lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
- South Africa's Tutu bemoans vast gap between rich and poor
- Justices reject appeal over Mississippi Confederate emblem
- Passengers rattled as US-bound jet blows tires on landing
- The Latest: Syria denounces critical report at OPCW meeting
- Justices reject 2 gun rights appeals
- Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals
- Markets Right Now: Stock indexes drift in early trade
- Supreme Court won't take Texas case over student-led prayer
- Supreme Court leaves in place Nebraska funeral protest law
- Justices let Texas man remain free after long wait for trial
- Supreme Court declines to take up drone strike lawsuit
- US sales of new homes surged 6.2 percent in October, strongest pace in a decade
- High court declines Oklahoma case where resentencing ordered
- Pakistan: Relatives kill newlyweds for free-will marriage
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Liz Weston: Are you paying too much for financial advice?
- US new-home sales jumped 6.2 percent in October
- Architect Wright's winter home draws fans to Arizona desert
- US stocks edge higher in early trading; oil price slips
- EU extends approval for weed killer claimed to harm health
- Trump signals openness to changes in GOP tax plan
- KitchenWise: Ants in a Tree is a crowd-pleaser
- US sports leagues are hedging their bets on legal gambling
- Michigan and a Canadian oil transport company have agreed to boost safety measures for an underwater oil pipeline
- Infosys plans 500 new tech jobs in Rhode Island by 2022
- Michigan, Enbridge reach deal to boost safety of pipelines
- White House official: Trump will not campaign for embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore before Dec. 12 election
- The Latest: Trump won't campaign for Moore before election
- US airstrike against Islamic State group in Somalia kills 1
- Witness: Soccer officials agreed to accept $1M in bribes
- 8 Ugandan media workers charged over Rwanda attack report
- Death and taxes _ all about the estate tax debate
- 'Nobel Women' laureates urge Saudis to end blockade on Yemen
- US: Syria poses threat to global chemical weapons ban
- Weinstein faces civil claim in UK for alleged sexual assault
- The Latest: GOP seeking 'backstop' if tax revenues short
- Britain not fazed by mixed-race fiance for Prince Harry
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- The Latest: Dueling acting directors at consumer agency
- 7 protesters arrested at rally for teen killed by police
- Spain sticking to plan to introduce VAR next season
- Juventus' Higuain has "perfect" surgery on broken left hand
- Feeling the music in his bones, Mars readies 1st TV special
- Sevilla coach to undergo surgery to treat prostate cancer
- Mexico Treasury Secretary resigns, enabling presidential bid
- Police search for man who fired gun inside crowded mall
- Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle says early press focus on her mixed-race background 'disheartening'
- The Latest: Michigan, Enbridge reach deal on oil pipelines
- Prince Harry says he and fiance Meghan Markle hope to start family in the future
- City closes dog park after complaints of excessive noise
- California lawmaker resigns following misconduct allegations
- Officer who stopped Ohio State attacker credits training
- Sen. Al Franken says he 'let a lot of people down' amid sexual misconduct allegations, vows to work to regain trust
- The Latest: California high court upholds farmworker law
- Israel's Iron Dome system deployed on ships for first time
- Authorities describe rescues on Mexico's highest peak
- Vettel must handle pressure better to beat Hamilton in 2018
- College student suspended for sexual harassment sues school
- In 'Voyeur,' we watch a story about watching unravel
- Harry Potter-themed celebration draws droves of muggles
- Brazilian team relegated after finger put in wrong place
- Owners push to strip Trump brand, end management deal at luxury 70-story Panama hotel
- Effort to strip Trump name, end management at Panama hotel
- Last-place La Liga club Alaves fires coach Gianni de Biasi
- The Latest: Senator loses chairmanship amid misconduct probe
- Former CONMEBOL chief Leoz appeals extradition to US
- House panel to weigh bill expanding gun rights
- Greek ex-soccer chief charged over use of UEFA donation
- Iraq: Bombing in southeast Baghdad kills 11
- Review: Jane Hawk returns in Koontz's 'The Whispering Room'
- Colombia deports Israeli accused of promoting sex tourism
- US undersea rescue module arriving to sub area in Argentina
- Prosecutors say Chinese cyber firm was front for hackers
- 5 more Russians disqualified for doping at Sochi Olympics
- How Powell could differ from Yellen: Nominee faces hearing
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- AP source: Fister agrees to deal with Texas pending physical
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Trump hits Warren with 'Pocahontas' jab at event for Navajos
- Beaked Baby Boomers: record year for puffin chicks in Maine
- Facebook turns to AI to help prevent suicides
- Ex-officer's attorney: Shooting was manslaughter, not murder
- US criticizes plans to weaken Romania anti-corruption fight
- The Latest: White House defends Trump's 'Pocahontas' joke
- Payday lender found guilty of fraud, racketeering charges
- Car dealership pays $150K to settle discrimination suit
- 'Columbine-style' threat probed in Colorado, 1 in custody
- Attorney: Giarnforte spokesman lied about attack on reporter
- Police stop car with massive Christmas tree on top
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Mulvaney imposes 30-day freeze on hiring, new rules as he moves to take control of consumer protection bureau
- Australian police allege man planned New Year's Eve attack
- Judge: Doctor who doesn't use computer can't regain license
- The Latest: Cops probing threat search Colorado high school
- Fagen sues late Steely Dan partner over band's name, music
- Lawmaker: Stop payment to Icahn to raze former Trump casino
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- APNewsbreak: Florida paid millions settling harassment cases
- Senators demand information on massive Uber data theft
- Tiger Woods getting strong reviews in return to golf
- Cristante scores again as Atalanta beats Benevento 1-0
- How major US stock indexes fared on Monday
- Drone pilot arrested after dropping leaflets over NFL games
- At Capitol, Franken apologizes and sees long fight for trust
- Grizzlies fire coach David Fizdale day after benching Gasol
- Cuban national pleads guilty to voting illegally, tax fraud
- Toronto FC's Greg Vanney named MLS coach of the year
- The Latest: Congressman says suits resolved without payment
- BC-US--Index, US
- Bruce Springsteen extends his Broadway concerts into June
- Meredith and Barracuda climb while ConocoPhillips falls
- CNN's Blitzer fights back against president's attack
- Judge: Court has jurisdiction in Indonesian immigration case
- Tech firm: Thanksgiving-Black Friday sales rose 11.9 percent
- Actress sues Weinstein, accusing him of sex trafficking
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Espanyol tops Getafe 1-0 in Spanish league
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Sharpton: Meek Mill represents victims of the justice system
- Business Highlights
- SNAP apologizes to accused priest as part of settlement
- Rates on short-term Treasury bills mixed at weekly auction
- Indonesian authorities have closed Bali's airport for a 2nd day because of volcanic ash
- The Latest: Police seek help finding man who fired in mall
- Founder charged in opioid scheme can remove GPS monitoring
- Spurs' Parker expects Leonard to return in '2 to 3 weeks'
- Ferry gets stuck on sandbar in river near pier; no injuries
- Conservative group linked to woman who falsely accused Moore
- Astros players set World Series share record at $438,902
- Gabriel Landeskog suspended 4 games for cross-check
- Judge to decide penalty for man in deadly restaurant crash
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Taiwan headline news
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to wed next year
- Britain not fazed by mixed-race fiance for Prince Harry
- ASE shares soar on merger approval; company to raise wages
- Bills plug leaks on defense with Brady, Patriots up next
- 49ers' Shanahan weighing Beathard vs Garoppolo against Bears
- FBI deviated from its policy on alerting hacking victims
- Pope meets Suu Kyi on Myanmar refugee crisis amid UN outcry
- Report: Many clients claim sex abuse at Massage Envy spas
- Taiwan defeated by the Philippines at Basketball World Cup qualifier
- World's biggest battery to be ready this week in Australia
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- James has 30 points to lead Cavs in 113-91 rout of 76ers
- California lawyer admits running $50 million visa-fraud scam
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- England allrounder Stokes headed for New Zealand, not Ashes
- China sentences Taiwan activist to 5 years for subversion
- Talib, Crabtree suspended 2 games each for fighting
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 2 planes clip wings at New York's JFK airport
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Breaking News: Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che sentenced to 5 years in jail in China
- Even Rodgers' return may not be enough for Packers
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Drummond (26 pts, 22 reb) leads Pistons past Celtics 118-108
- Quarterback carousel turns again for struggling Broncos
- Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins past reeling Flyers 5-4
- National Basketball Association
- Price makes 37 saves, Canadiens end Jackets' streak at 6
- 2017 Taiwan Open of Surfing Longboard Championship
- Taiwan-US TIFA meeting postponed due to absence of top trade negotiator
- Temps to rise to balmy 31 degrees in some parts of Taiwan
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- The Latest: Pope to meet with Myanmar religious leaders
- Barwin breaks forearm, will miss part of Rams' playoff push
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Aldridge fuels Spurs past Mavericks in Parker's return
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Taiwan Presidential Office says Lee Ming-che verdict inadmissible
- Jets score 7 straight in 7-2 win over Wild
- 'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Get Out' lead Gotham Awards
- Drummond (26 pts, 22 reb) leads Pistons past Celtics 118-108
- National Football League
- Suggs, Ravens get defensive in 23-16 win over Texans
- Taoyuan factory fire burns for over 3.5 hours
- Through Monday, November 27, 2017
- Bangladesh court upholds death sentence for 139 for mutiny
- Today in History
- Meghan Markle has advocated for women since the age of 11
- Peru's abundant ruins feel the squeeze of urbanization
- Openings statements set in trial of Turkish bank executive
- Justices take up free speech case of anti-police rap lyrics
- Powell casts himself as a figure of stability for the Fed
- Ivanka Trump's India visit raises questions about her brand
- Explosion kills 4, collapses building in central Israel
- AP Was There: Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire kills 492
- Worst US nightclub fire influences safety codes, burn care
- Former top staffer accuses Conyers of inappropriate touching
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Curry, Durant sit out as Kings beat Warriors 110-106
- Volcano gushing ash over Bali closes airport for a 2nd day
- Official: IS, Taliban battle in eastern Afghanistan
- Prison-themed restaurant in Egypt draws in curious diners
- Jeremy Piven suggests it's curtains for his CBS crime drama
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Savage learning under fire for skidding Texans
- Thousands of foreign troops in Syria _ but will they leave?
- Taiwan tourists to be evacuated from Bali through Surabaya
- Husband sets van on fire, wife jumps off 9th floor over debt
- Asian shares mostly lower after sluggish Wall Street session
- Flacco protects ball, Ravens use takeaways to beat Texans
- Hyundai workers halt SUV production after talks collapse
- Líderes en la NBA
- Thousands gather for Kenya inauguration amid protests
- Britain's banks given clean bill of health in stress tests
- NFL putting permanent Experience in Times Square
- Vietnam sentences man for inciting anti-government protests during Taiwanese steel mill scandal
- Saudi oil minister mum on issue of oil production cuts
- Authorities: Knife attack on German mayor likely political
- TOP 25 THIS WEEK: No. 16 Baylor tries to maintain momentum
- Bad knee injury knocks Redskins LT Trent Williams off kilter
- Beijing evicts Chinese migrants in droves, prompting outcry
- Israeli Knesset begins passing pro-Netanyahu legislation
- Families of Navajo Code Talkers decry Trump's political jab
- Owners of Trump hotel in Panama rebel against Trump control
- Trump takes on controversy-laden agenda on Capitol Hill
- GOP struggles to win over holdout senators to big tax bill
- 2 battle for control over US consumer watchdog
- Trump won't campaign for Moore, yet critical of Democrat
- San Francisco homeowners want city to give back their street
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Report: Many clients claim sex abuse at Massage Envy spas
- Photos of New Taipei's Christmasland at night
- The Latest: Thousands at Kenya inauguration amid protests
- Iranian wrestler says managers told him to throw match
- Romania: coastguard rescues 60 migrants on ship in Black Sea
- Syrian government delegation to arrive in Geneva Wednesday
- Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta sworn in for 2nd term ending months-long election controversy but protests continue
- Sentencing set for Florida man in Jewish center bomb plot
- Russia wants St. Petersburg to host Euro 2020 opening game
- 2 Russian athletes disqualified from Olympics for doping
- I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko’s “Taiwan New Agriculture” Rhapsody
- Greek terror squad detains 9 Turks ahead of Erdogan visit
- Australian player to miss 2 games for shoving ball boy
- Erdogan says he reached same 'wavelength' with Trump in call
- Taiwanese artist is blasted for representing Chinese smartphone brand Oppo
- Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$865 million 'Power Lottery' jackpot
- Japan cultural center officially opens in Taipei
- NPM releases documentary on central Taiwan’s development
- Several wounded by grenade ahead of French president visit
- UK hails new royal couple as country awaits wedding details
- World economy growing faster than in years, but not for long
- Russian weather satellite fails to enter orbit after launch
- Japan on alert as boats thought to be from North Korea found
- Juan Antonio Pizzi hired as Saudi Arabia's 3rd coach in 2017
- The Latest: Grenade hits Burkina Faso before French visit
- IS takes credit for suicide attack in Baghdad suburb
- Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Siemens working on hybrid plane
- Bono will break U2's pledge against golf for AIDS charity
- After Mugabe, Africa's other longtime leaders feel a chill
- Macedonian police detain 30 people over parliament invasion
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Russian fighter intercept of US recon plane deemed 'unsafe'
- The Latest: UN Syria envoy hails meeting with world powers
- Irish leaders in last-ditch talks to avoid snap election
- Court dismisses lawsuit filed by widow of ex-pitcher Fidrych
- Russian Orthodox Church investigates czar's killing in 1918
- Chinese Navy frigates pass close to Taiwan
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Sidney Crosby leads Penguins over Flyers 5-4
- Graffiti, soccer fans hail Mladic after genocide verdict
- Hollywood designer Gary Goddard on leave amid accusations
- Taiwan’s Kaohsiung fights pollution with 3 months of free public transport
- The Latest: Media say Irish deputy prime minister to quit
- Arby's buying Buffalo Wild Wings in deal valued at $2.4B
- Emerson pulls latest Rockwell bid following rejection
- Austrian activist launches consumers' digital rights group
- Kenyan opposition leader Odinga shoved into car as police fire rifles, tear gas at gathering
- In Zimbabwe, family of missing activist still hold out hope
- Trump renewing his complaint about kneeling NFL players
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Jay-Z, Bruno Mars lead Grammy noms in top categories
- Illinois Rep. Gutierrez to retire after 13 House terms
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Germany to invest 1 billion euros in lowering air pollution
- 2018 Grammy Awards: List of nominees in top categories
- British government pressed to release full Brexit dossier
- Jay-Z tops Grammy Awards nominations with 8 nods
- Trump pushes back, says wife 'truly loves' what she's doing
- Syrian Kurdish official to US: Don't turn your back on us
- On Penang island, it's all about art, eats and old streets
- 'Jersey Shore' cast to reunite on MTV for 'Family Vacation'
- Egypt says troops killed 14 militants after Sinai massacre
- FIFA: Doping not widespread in Russian football
- Floods, landslides kill 11 on Indonesia's main Java island
- Skibbe to coach Greece for another 2 years
- US home prices leapt in September by the most in 3 years
- UN: About 11 percent of drugs in poor countries are fake
- Airbus names new top salesman amid legal troubles
- From Sweden, an unsentimental take on de-cluttering
- Greek unions call general strike as bailout talks resume
- Hot deck: German cops nab card cheat with radioactive cards
- 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' portrays a marvelously funny woman
- Romanian leaders reject US criticism of legal proposals
- Egyptian journalist wins Nelson Mandela Innovation Award
- Macedonian police detain 30 people over parliament invasion
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open broadly higher
- Gattuso looking to bring team spirit back to AC Milan
- Chobani gets new look and hints at going beyond yogurt
- Germany's Merkel slams own minister for vote on weed killer
- The Latest: Trump says 'I don't see a deal' on spending
- Board OKs plan for LeBron James' 'I Promise' school in Akron
- Remains of pilot shot down in WWII coming home for burial
- The Latest: Zimbabwe: Return illegal money or be arrested
- The Latest: Fed chair nominee Powell's confirmation hearing
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Scheme blew hole in Iran sanctions
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- Why some students quit college - and how they can finish
- Review: Harry Dolan delivers parallel stories in new novel
- Dolphins, alligators and tribes in Brazil's Amazon forest
- US stocks edge higher in early trading; oil falling
- Witness says 7-year-old boy killed by bullet as Kenyan police chase opposition supporters
- Palace: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to wed in May at Windsor Castle chapel
- US consumer confidence rises, hits highest level since 2000
- Mexican sex crimes prosecutor killed outside office
- Bielsa summoned by Lille as part of sacking procedure
- The Latest: Harry, Markle to wed in May at Windsor Castle
- The Latest: House warms to tax bill Obama mandate repeal
- AP All-America Watch: Championship weekend star matchups
- 2nd teen arrested in shooting that killed boy, hurt 5 others
- Meek Mill's lawyers file motion to get him out on bail
- EPA gathers coal country comments about climate plan repeal
- Roma captain De Rossi handed 2-match ban for slap
- Work starts on Hungary-Serbia rail line financed by China
- Faletau available for Wales vs Boks; Tipuric, Ball injured
- Musicians react to their Grammy nominations
- Devos: Mobile app coming for federal student aid application
- Keith Olbermann ends GQ run, retires from talking politics
- Scaramucci resigns form university advisory board
- Chris Matthews paints loving portrait of RFK in new book
- Review: U2's 'Songs of Experience' is a thrilling listen
- Top Democrats in Congress abruptly pull out of White House meeting after President Trump's Twitter attack
- NASCAR Hall of Famer, World War II vet Bud Moore dies at 92
- Preseason optimism fades to midseason anxiety at Everton
- Tillerson seeks to reassure Europe of US security commitment
- What you can get for Messi's 700 million euro buyout clause
- Amnesty condemns Egypt convicting 16 men for 'debauchery'
- UN to try to empty Libyan migrant detention centers
- Backers, foes of Keystone XL seek clarification in ruling
- College student elected to Democratic State Committee
- Justices urged to deny Trump plea to enforce full travel ban
- Parole OK'd for 'evil twin' convicted in plot to kill sister
- Torino to commemorate anniversary of Chapecoense plane crash
- The Latest: McCain: Politicizing Navajo event is an 'insult'
- Report: Driver in crash that killed 5 had high drug level
- Southwest customers face more problems on airline website
- Spain rape trial that triggered women protests ends
- Tillerson 'offended' at reports he is dismantling State Dept
- Africa's most populous city aims to become art, design hub
- Arsenal hires Barcelona's director of football
- Woods says he's on the 'other side' of pain and loving life
- German neo-Nazi's Holocaust denial convictions upheld
- Uber trial on trade secrets delayed as federal probe emerges
- A long-lost Dashiell Hammett story has been reissued
- East Coast MS-13 gang leader admits racketeering conspiracy
- Pence: Trump 'actively considering' moving embassy in Israel
- AP Interview: Belgian PM seeks migration solutions in Africa
- 13 Grammy facts: Sheeran snubbed, Cornell nominated
- Officer accidentally hits partner with stun gun
- US awarded $30 million in contracts for Puerto Rico storm victims to unproven Florida company that failed to supply aid
- Yemen officials: UN ship's cargo unloaded in rebel-held port
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Brazil investigator says definitive moment of probe is near
- Senate GOP aim to give Trump another victory on judges
- European observers worried by silence on Honduran election
- Former Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar leaves Benfica
- Bobby Rahal 1st team owner to commit to Jaguar I-PACE Series
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Big contracts, no storm tarps for Puerto Rico
- In Trump health secretary pick, Dems have questions but hope
- Nuclear sludge at Washington state site put in safer storage
- Obama re-emerges on global stage with trip to Asia, France
- Flint utilities official pleads no contest in water probe
- Arkansas judge threatens to halt birth certificate issuance
- Argentina: US rescue module delayed in "critical" sub search
- The Latest: Uber accused of using ex-CIA agents as spies
- Supreme Court wrestles with whistleblower protection issue
- Sex assault victims billed for rape kits will be reimbursed
- UN says 4 attacks against peacekeepers in Mali
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- US official says North Korea has conducted a missile launch
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- For second time this year, Supreme Court suspends wrong guy
- Top UN human rights body to hold special session on Rohingya
- Ruling: Immigrants' bail can't be denied based on detainers
- Agency says US, Canada fall short on protecting Great Lakes
- Video leads to arrest in case of stolen mounted zebra head
- US: North Korea launches its 1st missile in 2 months
- Texas' Barton draws GOP challenger after nude photo surfaces
- The Latest: Trump briefed on North Korea missile launch
- Former Colombia soccer official discusses Swiss bank account
- Indy 500 trophy leaves US for 1st time for Japanese visit
- Connecticut city mocked by sitcom asks ABC to end insults
- Homeless Samaritan to get house, dream truck, trust funds
- Trump talks Alabama with Senate GOP -- Football, that is
- Pentagon: US has detected, tracked 1 North Korean launch that it believes was an intercontinental ballistic missile
- Iran's Rouhani: Enmity toward Iran hides Saudi failures
- 'Stranger Things'? No, just thoughtful gifts for TV addicts
- Japanese officials say North Korean missile may have landed inside the country's exclusive economic zone in Sea of Japan
- Aspiring actress filed suit against Weinstein
- Self-taught rocket scientist eyes Monday for new launch date
- The Latest: Illinois Rep. Gutierrez won't seek 14th term
- The Latest: Pelosi seeks fast ethics probe of Conyers
- Military helicopter crashes in southern Mexico
- How James Franco made a good movie about the worst film ever
- Idaho immigrant takes plea in Nevada killing-decapitation
- Retail group: Those buying both online, in stores spent more
- Canada PM apologizes for oppression of LGBTQ communities
- Spielberg's 'The Post' crowned year's best by NBR Awards
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--French Results
- Kakuta scores for Amiens in 2-1 win over Dijon
- Ohio State will pay $450,000 to settle lake-jump death claim
- Trump says 'we will take care of it' following North Korea's latest missile launch, offers no details
- Trump predicts passage of Senate tax plan, accuses Democratic leaders of being 'all talk' and 'no action.'
- 'White Knight of Soul' Wayne Cochran, 78, dies in Miami home
- Marcelo appears in Madrid court in tax fraud case
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Jury acquits suspected Libyan militant of most serious charges in Benghazi attack trial
- Thomas wins $10 million from FedEx Cup and forgets about it
- Buffalo Wild Wings and Thor Industries climb; Momo tumbles
- Libyan cleared of most serious charges in Benghazi attack
- Rare twin tiger cubs being hand-raised at Pittsburgh Zoo
- Couple: Air Force partly to blame for Texas church shooting
- Citing probes, military agency bars access to Flynn records
- Proposed rail extension to Newark airport goes before public
- El Salvador: Ex-President Funes guilty of illicit enrichment
- Once boldest Moore advocate, Bannon MIA in Alabama race
- Inquiry blisters Air Force Academy's sex-assault office
- Beyond leadership tiff, what's at stake at consumer watchdog
- Paul says attacker spoke to him following assault
- Bipartisan group of lawmakers targets 'revenge porn' online
- FCC head Ajit Pai goes after Hollywood, tech companies
- Tottenham slips up again with 2-1 loss at Leicester
- Exhibit of art by Guantanamo terror suspects sparks outrage
- Man United beats Watford 4-2 to keep in sight of City
- Judge rules in favor of Trump over fate of consumer watchdog
- Researchers use advanced technology to study child mummy
- Sevilla coach Berizzo has surgery for prostate cancer
- 'Making a Murderer' defendant Avery denied new trial, again
- How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday
- NTSB: Enforcement of ag transport safety laws ineffective
- Man United scores 4 goals again to showcase attacking talent
- Some Vegas shooting victims want donation plan revised
- Eni receives federal permit for US Arctic offshore drilling
- RHP Fister signs $4M deal with Rangers, who need starters
- Post story on failed sting is valuable journalism lesson
- Court documents reveal Trump paid $1.375M in labor lawsuit
- Business Highlights
- South Korean President Moon calls North Korean missile launch serious threat to world peace, demands stronger sanctions
- The Latest: Judge rules for Trump over watchdog leadership
- Cybersecurity company finds classified NSA, Army data online
- Sheriff: Extradition of teen in grandmother's killing sought
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Paul says attacker spoke to him following assault
- Remains of ancient sea cow unearthed on California island
- Column: Woods is back, but maybe not the guy on TV
- US women to play Denmark in San Diego on Jan. 21
- New Zealand's Southee to miss 1st test vs West Indies
- Newcastle ends 4-game losing run by drawing 2-2 at West Brom
- A look at this year's North Korean nuclear and missile tests
- Report: Drones more damaging than bird strikes to planes
- The Latest: Senate GOP gives Trump another victory on judges
- Trump administration pursues antidumping case against China
- Brighton held 0-0 by last-place Palace
- Man pleads not guilty in deadly truck attack on bicycle path
- England allrounder Stokes arrives in New Zealand
- Brazil's Chapecoense pays tribute to crash victims
- FIFA advisers: 'Danger' for gay fans at World Cup in Russia
- Bale leads Real Madrid into next round of Copa del Rey
- Mexico taps new central bank governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon
- State Christmas tree honors boy who planted it, died in '90s
- US warns South Sudan of new measures if violence doesn't end
- Man accused in drug ring accused of alerting other suspects
- Report: Keystone pipeline leak likely caused by 2008 damage
- Canadian man pleads guilty in massive Yahoo hack
- 3 suspended UCLA basketball players working out on their own
- Eli Manning benched by Giants for Geno Smith
- Judge sets limits on key testimony in Armstrong lawsuit
- The Latest: Homeowners plead with city for their street
- AP Explains: How Trump's Pocahontas remark can be offensive
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- White House-CNN feud spills over into Christmas party
- Q-Tip blasts Grammys for failing to nominate Tribe album
- Taiwan headline news
- Report: Whistleblower diary strengthens case against Russia
- The international airport on the Indonesian island of Bali is closed for a third day due to an erupting volcano
- The Latest: Bali airport closed 3rd day due to volcanic ash
- NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet
- Kerry: Israel, Egypt pushed US before deal to 'bomb Iran'
- China uses Lee verdict to extend jurisdiction over Taiwan: experts
- AP PHOTOS: Bali volcano gushes ash as major eruption feared
- World Rugby bans messages on strapping in Sevens
- Bolivia's top court gives president green light to run again
- Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$123 million 'Grand Lottery' jackpot
- Pope's first Mass in Buddhist Myanmar draws huge turnout
- Australian state allows voluntary euthanasia in 2019
- Sumo wrestler Harumafuji retires over assault allegations
- Televised: 10 groups of first-time travelers come to Taiwan for adventure
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Court dismisses appeal in Fort Riley bombing case
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- The Latest: Bannon now says he'll campaign for Roy Moore
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Isles rout Canucks 5-2
- Vasilevskiy gets shutout as Lightning snap two-game skid
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Man tosses NT$200,000 cash in the trash
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Blue Jackets score twice in shootout to top Hurricanes 3-2
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Chinese police say teacher pricked children at kindergarten
- North Korea says it has successfully launched a new type of ICBM, what it calls the Hwasong 15
- Bannon to campaign of embattled Moore in Alabama
- Police raid underground gambling den in Taipei, 23 arrested
- Conservative speaker arrested at UConn after altercation
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Philippines: 14 communist rebels killed in clash with troops
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Kepu gets 2-match ban for shoulder charge on Scotland player
- China defends sentencing of Taiwan pro-democracy activist
- Rinne makes 37 saves, Predators beat Blackhawks 3-2
- Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei to play in PBL 2018
- Senator: Trump to visit Utah to announce monument changes
- LeBron ejected, Love scores 38 as Cavs beat Heat 108-97
- Love powers Cavaliers past Heat 108-97
- SUVs are main attraction at L.A. Auto Show
- SUVs are main attraction at L.A. Auto Show
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Britain's May will visit Saudi Arabia, speak to crown prince
- The Latest: UConn pres. calls altercation 'disappointing'
- Porter helps Wizards edge Timberwolves 92-89
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Booker scores 33 as Suns top Bulls 104-99
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Today in History
- Rights group: Venezuela protesters tortured, abused by state
- The Latest: Tampa police arrest man in string of killings
- WORLD CUP DRAW: Guide to 8 teams in Pot 1 headed by Germany
- Canada tests 'basic income' effect on poverty amid lost jobs
- WORLD CUP DRAW: Guide to 8 teams in Pot 2 featuring Spain
- WORLD CUP DRAW: Guide to Pot 3 featuring newcomer Iceland
- In revamped Jeep Wrangler, big changes are beneath the skin
- In revamped Jeep Wrangler, big changes are beneath the skin
- WORLD CUP DRAW: Guide to Pot 4 featuring newcomer Panama
- Black, Latino acts rule Grammy noms with Jay-Z in front seat
- Three new intangible cultural assets announced in Northern Taiwan
- Rugby League World Cup
- NHL Capsules
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 24-year-old man arrested in Tampa serial killings
- Video shows former New Taipei councilwoman punch cop in drunken rage
- Favors scores 24, Jazz run away from Nuggets 106-77
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Antetokounmpo scores 32 to help Bucks breeze past Kings
- Turkish-Iranian gold trader set to testify at US trial
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- AP PHOTOS: Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Myanmar
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Another guilty plea on docket for Michigan sports doctor
- Australian leader seeks help for tourists stranded in Bali
- Favors scores 24, Jazz run away from Nuggets 106-77
- Iran challenges taboos on discussing sex as HIV rate rises
- Saudi hawk minister leads campaign against Iran and proxies
- Australian leader seeks help for tourists stranded in Bali
- Nevada high-rise suspected gunman dead, hostage safe
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Through Tuesday, November 28, 2017
- A rapper, a congressman, and Ethereum's co-founder discuss cryptocurrency in Taiwan
- Taiwan’s CPC oil company to invest in India and Indonesia
- Chinese general being investigated for corruption kills self
- Manning benching low point of a year the Giants went south
- Car bomb kills 5 in southern Yemen; IS claims responsibility
- Growing pressure on Conyers to resign after new accusations
- Adam Scott to play Australian PGA with long putter
- Turkey issues warrants against 360 military personnel
- Taiwan's office to relocate from Nigeria's capital in two weeks
- Conservative speaker arrested at UConn blames students
- Asian shares mostly higher after North Korean missile launch
- Cameron Smith wins rugby league player of the year
- Bali airport to reopen, but volcano still spewing ash
- Four super maxis set to contest Sydney to Hobart race
- N. Korea fires ICBM it says is 'significantly more' powerful
- Japan court hears Toshiba, Western Digital fight on sale
- Taiwan confident it can keep Palau as an ally
- EPA issues controls on scooters, trucks after 'unhealthy' pollution hits western Taiwan
- Uber signs partnership with Vietnam's leading e-wallet
- Yellen, tenure winding down, to update her economic outlook
- SUVs are main attraction at L.A. Auto Show
- SUVs are main attraction at L.A. Auto Show
- Officials say airport on Indonesian resort island of Bali has reopened after an erupting volcano forced its closure
- Yellen, tenure winding down, to update her economic outlook
- AP EXCLUSIVE: A contractor fails to deliver Puerto Rico aid
- Prospects brighter for tax overhaul, success not assured
- Bare-bottomed Americans arrested over Thai temple photo
- Trump returns to Missouri to try to seal deal on tax plan
- UN war crimes court to deliver final appeals ruling
- Supreme Court takes of case about privacy in digital age
- EU negotiator hopes for deal on Brexit bill before summit
- What's new, and what's ahead, after North Korea's ICBM test
- Skeptical Democrats to quiz Trump health pick on drug prices
- China warns Taiwan not to make a fuss over activist Lee's court sentence for political ends
- New partners and destinations cap successful year for Tigerair Taiwan
- People in Marshall Islands face existential threats from climate change
- Israeli military demolishes workshop in West Bank settlement
- House to vote on mandatory sexual harassment training
- The Latest: Scandinavians condemn North Korea missile launch
- Facing tax vote in Senate, Trump seizes on cultural fights
- Taiwan team crowned e-sport champions for the 5th year: Arena of Valor
- Egyptian diva, actress and singer Shadia, has died at 86
- Mississippi woman seeks parental rights in same-sex divorce
- 4 die as car crammed with migrants dives off cliff in Greece
- Spanish taxis strike to protest Uber, Cabify services
- Egypt president gives forces 3 months to calm restive Sinai
- Taiwanese chef listed among world’s top 100 chefs by French magazine
- TV drama "A Good Wife" raises Taiwan’s cultural profile in Caribbean, Latin America
- BBC reporter applauds direct hiring of migrant workers by Taiwan food company
- Zimbabwe court acquits activist charged with subversion
- Taiwanese ex-MLB pitcher Wang Chien-ming opens a pitching camp in Taipei
- Drunk driver flees after deadly crash with couple on scooter
- Special screening of new film 'Viceroy's House' held for Indian students in Taipei
- Premier to push new immigration policy
- Price of bitcoin over $10,000 as rally gains pace
- South Sudan violence against women is twice global average
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- UN tribunal appeals judges uphold 25-year sentence of former Bosnian Croat leader convicted of crimes in Bosnian war
- London Stock Exchange chief executive steps down immediately
- Cyprus to probe state prosecutor's leaked emails to Russia
- Salvadoran officer handed to Spain in Jesuit massacre case
- UN court suspends appeals hearing after suspect claims to have drunk poison
- Tokyo marks 1,000 days to go until 2020 Paralympics
- OPEC and allies likely to extend production cuts at meeting
- The Latest: UN war crimes defendant claims to take poison
- ECB says financial system stable, but warns of risk-taking
- 'Like a queen': In India, Ivanka Trump embodies US glamor
- Analysis: N. Korea may declare 'victory,' turn to economy
- West Bromwich Albion hires Alan Pardew as manager
- Afghanistan executes 5 members of group behind kidnappings
- Edmunds: How to buy a used car from a private party
- 'Distorted news' deemed health issue in junta-run Thailand
- Artifacts from King Tut's tomb set for international tour
- Norwegian train kills reindeer _ again
- Merkel wants to help Africa curb illegal migration flow
- CEO of recently acquired tobacco company to depart
- Uganda seizes ivory at senior army officer's farm
- Spain: Several injured as train coach derails
- Report on sexual assaults in Arctic rocks Norway
- Tiffany tops Street 3Q forecasts
- Missing Indonesian fisherman's body found near New Taipei City coast
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Painting looted during WWII returns to Poland with US help
- NBC terminates 'Today' show host Matt Lauer for inappropriate behavior at workplace
- De Rossi can't shake tendency to overreact inside the area
- Red air pollution alert expands across northern Taiwan
- Trump retweets videos critical of Muslims
- The Latest: Police still seek motive in Tampa shootings
- Group: Libyan groups loyal to army may have killed dozens
- Alfa Romeo back in F1 with Sauber after more than 30 years
- Trump reacts to Lauer firing with new blast at 'Fake News'
- Egypt police shut down screening of banned thriller
- The Latest: Trump calls on NBC, Comcast to stop 'fake news'
- The Latest: Conyers' son says treatment of dad disconcerting
- Macedonia: 13 get 30-day jail terms for parliament incursion
- CNN to launch business channel in Switzerland during Davos
- The Latest: Yellen signals more rate hikes on the way
- What to know about World Cup ticket sales, issues for fans
- Danish police find arm at sea, link it to submarine case
- Tottenham forward Son wins Asian Player of the Year award
- Castile's girlfriend reaches settlement over police shooting
- Kawasaki beats Urawa 1-0 to keep J-League title hopes alive
- Chipotle searching for a new CEO
- UN judge: Courtroom where Croat claimed to have taken poison is now a crime scene
- 3 more Russian bobsledders banned from Olympics for doping
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US economy expanded at 3.3 percent annual pace in third quarter, fastest in three years
- US economy expanded at brisk 3.3 pct. pace in third quarter
- Microsoft plans to rebuild its headquarters
- Man who posed as Justin Bieber to entice girls sentenced
- Croatian state TV says Slobodan Praljak has died after taking poison at war crimes court in The Hague
- Monica Lewinsky slams HLN special carrying her name
- Massachusetts man gets 3 years' probation for charity scam
- Venezuela soccer coach fired after denouncing malnutrition
- Teen trying to kill bed bug causes $300K fire in Cincinnati
- Lebanese actor charged with collaborating with Israel
- Honduras presidential race narrows; final results awaited
- Sochi investigator says Russian denials risk tougher penalty
- Statement from NBC News chair on Matt Lauer firing
- The Latest: Another guilty plea from Michigan sports doctor
- New Jersey police try to trace source of loud banging noise
- Women leaders tackle gender equality at Iceland summit
- AP Explains: What is bitcoin? A look at the digital currency
- The Latest: US Muslim civil rights group condemns Trump
- Stricter rules imposed on French lawmakers' expenses
- List of men in media accused of sexual misconduct
- German court rules Auschwitz guard fit to serve prison term
- A tour in the footsteps of famous African-Americans in Paris
- Everton set to hire Allardyce as replacement for Koeman
- Speculation rising about royal title for Meghan Markle
- Israel eases restrictions on US-bound Gazan travelers
- Markets Right Now: Stock indexes are off to a mixed start
- The Latest: Trump's health pick says drug prices 'too high'
- The Latest: Nigerian leader says Africans 'sold like goats'
- Scrapbook of Queen Victoria memorabilia on sale in Berlin
- US pending home sales surged 3.5 percent in October
- The Latest: Vatican denies pope has lost moral authority
- 4 cities are finalists for next MLS expansion
- Trump promises more sanctions against NKorea
- National Football League
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Trump talks to Xi, pledges more NKorea sanctions
- Terrorism charges brought against 9 Turks held in Greece
- Former 4 Hills champion Diethart injured in crash
- Gunmen attack Shiite mosque in Pakistan, kill 1, wound 3
- Police pass Stokes investigation to prosecutors
- 5 ex-high school hockey players to stand trial for fight
- 2 heads found in cooler outside TV network offices in Mexico
- US stock indexes mostly higher in early trading; oil slides
- Greece: clashes erupt as foreclosed property auctions resume
- Spanish prosecutors accuse Luka Modric of tax irregularities
- Spain court to review jail order against Catalan politicians
- Croatian prime minister confirms death of convicted war criminal, offers condolences to family
- RV industry points to strong sales growth
- No sister act: Nuns' album tops charts in time for Christmas
- Ethiopia says Saudi Arabia expels more than 1,300 citizens
- Trump environmental picks headed to Senate confirmation vote
- Plan, give and spend smart to avoid holiday debt
- Doorbuster discounts unlikely at small retailers this season
- UN: Worst malnutrition since war is in besieged Syria suburb
- Andre Villas-Boas to drive in Dakar Rally
- Toledo Zoo welcomes baby gorilla named Mokonzi
- Group: Libyan groups loyal to army may have killed dozens
- Trump's far-right retweets spark calls for axing of UK visit
- The Latest: Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated
- The Latest: British PM May makes surprise stop in Iraq
- Review: Woody Allen goes in circles with dark 'Wonder Wheel'
- Polish agents visit home of WWII museum's former director
- ABC: 'American Housewife' will stop mocking Connecticut city
- Police: Man intervenes in couple's fight, kills boyfriend
- Cricketer's song becomes soundtrack of change in Zimbabwe
- Lawmaker, brother-in-law met rough ocean before drowning
- Ice baths, tape and M&Ms: Secrets of the Rockettes revealed
- Forsberg starting season way he usually finishes for Preds
- The Latest: Justices hear case about privacy in digital age
- Trump retweets 5-year-old violent videos from Syria, Egypt
- Review: In 'Shape of Water,' a Technicolor ode to outsiders
- The Latest: Gold trader testifies at New York trial
- Police: Possible ricin exposure at retirement community
- US imposes sanctions on 2 Colombians for cocaine trafficking
- APNewsBreak: US adopts recovery plan for Mexican wolves
- Jewish leader says anti-Semitism growing in Germany
- Cape Wind opponents appeal federal decision upholding lease
- Spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May: Trump was wrong to share anti-Muslim videos tweeted by far-right leader
- Ukraine, rebels to release war captives
- Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior
- For singers Nebtrenko and Eyvazov, the on-stage kiss is real
- Air Canada to resume flights out of Rhode Island this summer
- Garrison Keillor says fired over alleged improper behavior
- Lawmaker sanctioned for asking staffer for nude photos
- Minnesota Public Radio confirms Keillor fired, says single 'inappropriate behavior' allegation received, no others known
- Bulgarian government jet denied access to Iranian airspace
- Lawyers for convicted murderer say another man has confessed
- Froome ready to ride Giro next year
- That's cheating! Video-game companies suing crooked players
- House panel takes up bill expanding gun owners' rights
- Arkansas judge drops murder charge in Amazon Echo case
- The Latest: MPR confirms Keillor firing, says 1 allegation
- Digital media company BuzzFeed cutting jobs in US, UK
- The Latest: San Francisco could have recreational pot Jan. 5
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Belmiro de Azevedo, top Portuguese entrepreneur, dies at 79
- Column: Russia yet to regain trust of sport before World Cup
- Health groups urge Congress not to allow AIDS fight to wane
- Panel recommends reopening New England shrimp fishery
- Facebook to give relief groups data on users' needs
- Rapids hire New Zealand's Anthony Hudson as coach
- Giuseppe Rossi looks to return from latest injury with Genoa
- Online video gamers heard gunshots in Kansas killings
- Fiat used by pope during Philadelphia visit up for auction
- Senate poised for test vote on tax overhaul
- Walker announces national ad campaign to attract workers
- Much has changed in Syria, but UN-led talks still sputter
- Black man says no sense in charge alleging racist graffiti
- Eagles watch Washington-Dallas game with eagerness
- Expanding DNA's alphabet lets cells produce novel proteins
- Trump attending 3 fundraising events in NYC Saturday
- Alitalia facing bankruptcy in style with new uniforms
- US military: No civilians killed in August raid in Somalia
- White House: 'We are not anticipating a shutdown'
- Miami Open tennis reaches deal to move to Dolphins' stadium
- Personal belongings of Boston singer Brad Delp for auction
- Donald Trump Jr. to speak to House panel in Russia probe
- Union: Many AA flights in December lack scheduled pilots
- APNewsBreak: Doctor says drug scarcity drove execution plan
- The Latest: Court weighs parent rights in same-sex divorce
- The Latest: Japan says UN must keep pressure on NKorea
- Trump to meet Bahrain crown prince, Libyan prime minister
- Oaktree Specialty Lending reports 4Q loss
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- City pays $275,000 to settle lawsuit over filming of police
- Skardino takes first biathlon World Cup win
- 2 big Uber investors agree to sell shares in SoftBank deal
- Truex and Pollex win NASCAR's top award for contributions
- After accusations, Moore's Senate bid focuses on abortion
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- House easily approves measure requiring annual anti-harassment training for lawmakers, aides
- Mississippi school sued by football player with 1 kidney
- San Francisco pushes forward with legal marijuana sales
- Argentina sentences 'Angel of Death' to life in prison
- Ecuador president: Referendum needed to restore constitution
- The Latest: Japan says world must keep up pressure on NKorea
- Environment groups want pipeline company's lawsuit dismissed
- The Kentucky Supreme Court to hear Gay pride T-shirt case
- Bulls' Niko Mirotic accepts Portis apology over fight
- Ex-Egypt premier says he'll run in 2018 presidential vote
- The Latest: Trump claims tax plan will cost him 'a fortune'
- Suspect in trooper shooting was given deal in 2015 attack
- Barcelona cruises to 5-0 victory over Murcia in Copa del Rey
- Sundance lineup includes Robin Williams, Gloria Allred docs
- NBC wins ratings week, narrows season's gap with CBS
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the lawmaker has no plans to resign amid sexual harassment allegations
- Conductor Zubin Mehta sidelined by shoulder operation
- Review: In 'Disaster Artist,' Franco finds his masterpiece
- Al-Qaida suspect wants to represent himself in terror case
- Russia clashes with UN and US over aid to Syrian rebels
- Snapchat seeks to attract more users by redesigning app
- Croat general performs ultimate act at war crimes trial
- Accused leaker loses appeal seeking pretrial jail release
- Young Oklahoma coach Riley faces veteran TCU coach Patterson
- Christie's fight for sports betting heads to Supreme Court
- Monaco slumps to 2nd consecutive loss in French league
- KeyCorp and Regal rise while Autodesk and Facebook tumble
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Int'l visitors to US down 4 percent in 1st 6 months of 2017
- 'Coco' draws Latino audiences, others with theme of family
- Court sides with fired driver who feared 'mark of the devil'
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Caribbean bloc ups tax on US wood imports at Guyana's behest
- A look at minorities in previous Disney productions
- Judge won't toss charge in cliff crash that killed twin
- Montana lets mine work proceed but warns revocation possible
- Focus more on how long Tiger Woods lasts more than his score
- New, long-acting drugs cut frequency of migraine headaches
- Burnley beats Bournemouth 2-1 in Premier League
- The Latest: Trump calls North Korea's Kim 'a sick puppy'
- Sterling scores in injury time, City beats Southampton 2-1
- A tournament, then a wedding in Bahamas for Fleetwood
- Just-retired Beltran interviews to become Yankees manager
- How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday
- Russian network RT loses Capitol Hill credentials
- Reaction to Matt Lauer's dismissal from NBC
- Ozil inspires Arsenal to 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield
- Big 12 now guaranteed title game rematch; last 1 was costly
- Malta: Slain reporter's family warns against sabotaged probe
- Trump administration halts school lunch salt reduction
- Rooney scores from his own half as Everton thrashes West Ham
- AP source: Grand jury testimony in Flynn case put off
- Badgers star Jonathan Taylor on verge of freshman rush mark
- Business Highlights
- Conte sent to stands as Chelsea beats Swansea 1-0
- SUVs are main attraction at L.A. Auto Show
- BC-SOC--French Results
- Ex-rap promoter Henchman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- US Ambassador Nikki Haley tells UN that North Korea's missile launch 'brings us closer to war' that US doesn't seek
- Women's World Cup training run canceled in Lake Louise
- Study: Europe's Muslim population to grow, migration or not
- Philip Rivers: Decision to bench Eli Manning is "pathetic"
- Wiley Maple paying own way for another chance at downhill
- The Latest: Senate begins debate on GOP tax overhaul
- City wins again after late goal, Rooney scores from own half
- Next year's Giro has 8 uphill finishes on road to Rome
- Substitute Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Stoke 3-0
- Uber further embroiled in trade-secret theft allegations
- The Latest: Environmentalists plan lawsuit over wolf plan
- College football picks: Who's going to New Year's Six bowls?
- APNewsBreak: Family says no "Eddie" surf contest this season
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Authorities: Review done in officers' shooting of Topeka man
- Honduran electoral court says incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez now has slight lead in election vote count
- Sundance plans to raise awareness, address sexual misconduct
- The Latest: Honduras president gains edge in latest returns
- Man who sucker-punched man with cerebral palsy gets prison
- Heather Graham turns Hollywood sexism complaint into film
- Thousands gather for Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting
- TransCanada to run inspection device in Keystone pipeline
- Australia bows to pressure with inquiry into bank misconduct
- 10 Things to Know for Thursday
- South Korea's central bank raises key interest rate to 1.50 percent from record low of 1.25 percent
- Porzingis leaves Knicks game with apparent ankle injury
- NBC News fires Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behavior
- South Korea's central bank hikes key rate from record low
- Trump to nominate economics professor to Federal Reserve
- The Latest: Steve Bannon to campaign for Moore next week
- Brazil's Gremio wins Copa Libertadores for the 3rd time
- Texas man accused of killing teen over sex, drug allegations
- Taiwan award-winning films exhibited at 28th Singapore International Film Festival
- 300 Taiwanese still stranded in Bali: Tourism Bureau
- Honduran opposition candidate says he will not recognize official vote count, alleges manipulation by electoral court
- National Basketball Association
- AP source: Jared Kushner questioned this month by special counsel Robert Mueller's team about Michael Flynn
- Taiwan headline news
- Reggie Jackson scores 23 points, Pistons rout Suns 131-107
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Witness explains how bribes were paid to soccer officials
- The Latest: AP source says Kushner questioned about Flynn
- Altidore scores, Toronto beats Crew to reach MLS Cup final
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Kanter leads Knicks to easy win despite Porzingis injury
- Lowry scores season-high 36 as Raptors beat Hornets 126-113
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Gordon has 40 and 15, Magic beat Thunder to end 9-game skid
- Measure of Chinese manufacturing edges up in November
- 'Mom it hurts': Dying words of boy hit by truck
- Simmons has 31 points, 18 rebs as 76ers beat Wizards 118-113
- Gordon helps Magic end 9-game skid with win over Thunder
- Reggae in Taiwan: Jamaican dancehall icon Sister Nancy makes a visit to the island
- National Basketball Association
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- James Harden has 29, Rockets down Pacers 118-97
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Aaron Judge gets 10 votes for New York City mayor
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- American's fatal fall off Sydney cliff ruled gay hate crime
- Taiwan Ministry of Culture to offer grants to award-winning filmmakers
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Sergio Garcia has 1-stroke clubhouse lead at Australian PGA
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Ben Stokes to return to cricket in New Zealand
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan ranked 18th for Global Entrepreneurship Index
- DeMarre Carroll helps Nets beat Mavericks 109-104
- Pope heads to Bangladesh with Rohingya crisis looming large
- Aldridge scores 41, Spurs extend Grizzlies' skid to 9
- NZ vs West Indies a rare test treat for Kiwi test fans
- Taiwanese scholar first Asian to receive Switzerland's top chemistry prize
- Rask stops 19 shots to lead Bruins to 3-2 win over Lightning
- Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant must reduce coal consumption by 24 percent in 2018
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Today in History
- Lauer becomes biggest name toppled by misconduct allegations
- Post-Weinstein, Lauer: A reckoning for fans of fallen heroes
- Report: Tibetan monks sets himself on fire in western China
- Officials to address case of hunter who fatally shot woman
- 10 librarians honored for community service
- Tokyo Disneyland set for $2.7 billion expansion
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- What North Korean photos say about new ballistic missile
- MacKinnon scores in OT to give Avalanche 3-2 win over Jets
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Through Wednesday, November 29, 2017
- Vietnam court upholds jail term for blogger Mother Mushroom
- Wu Ching-kuo resigns from International Boxing Association
- Garrison Keillor off the air after misconduct allegations
- Anderson likes England's chances in pink-ball Adelaide test
- Steinem tries her hand at stand-up at Ms. foundation benefit
- Asian stocks fall after tech slide pulls down Wall Street
- Attorney: Conyers to fight sexual misconduct allegations
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Australian lawmaker resigns roles over Chinese dealings
- Japan to inspect drifting boat carrying 10 North Koreans
- Holiday display company: Next best thing to Santa's workshop
- Exclusive Interview: Taiwanese-speaking American tennis pro hopes to win bigger for Taiwan after switching allegiance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Curry comes through in OT, Warriors outlast Lakers 127-123
- Wiggins lifts Timberwolves to 120-102 win over Pelicans
- Gibson rebounds from rough outing, leads Ducks past Blues
- Price leads Canadiens to 3rd straight win, 2-1 over Senators
- Rask helps Bruins hold off Lightning, 3-2
- Storms leave 4 dead in Sri Lanka, fishermen among 23 missing
- US champion Karen Chen now an author, too
- Temp to drop to 15 degrees in northern Taiwan next Monday
- EU official: IS remains threat despite loss of 'caliphate'
- Woman survives rollover crash only to be fatally struck by truck
- Pakistan: US missiles kill 3 militants near Afghan border
- US women hope bond forged by pay fight leads to Olympic gold
- OPEC oil ministers poised to extend production cuts
- Turkish police raids target 66 people, including pilots
- Taiwan Tourism Bureau busy overseas, giving away free trips to Taiwan
- HBO Asia announces The Teenage Psychic is to film series 2
- Editorial: Taiwan can further intensify its links with Duterte’s Philippines
- Pelosi's daughter: California lawmakers enable harassment
- Holiday shopping: Desire for deals, but some impulse buying
- Merkel, rival to meet German president amid gov't impasse
- Defense will try to shift focus to NKorea in Kim killing
- Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$171 million 'Grand Fortune' jackpot
- Exes file clashing lawsuits over hit novel 'The Girls'
- BC-GLF--Australian PGA Scores
- Moscow mulls tit-for-tat in Russia-US media spat
- AP source: Kushner questioned by Mueller's team about Flynn
- Lebanese PM decries Hezbollah's involvement in region's wars
- US, China hold low-key military talks amid NKorea tensions
- African music star in exile awaits real change for Zimbabwe
- Afghan official: Taliban kill 4 policemen in country's west
- US frees African asylum-seeker who's on life support
- Pope Francis arrives in Bangladesh on second leg of Asia trip amid tight airport security
- The Latest: Pope Francis arrives in Bangladesh amid security
- Court appearance for man arrested in deadly Tampa shootings
- Danes arrest Russian man at Moscow's request
- Yemeni officials: Rivals clash in rebel-held capital, 10 die
- Taipei 101 launches “T-Pad” wall of lights
- 5 rebels killed in fighting with Indian soldiers in Kashmir
- Taiwan-Japan Duo failed to get Wildcard in Womens' Doubles for Australian Open
- Taiwan's fiercest dance teams gear up for Taipei Bboy City 2017
- US troops get freeze-dried plasma for battlefield bloodshed
- Autopsy soon on Croat war criminal who said he took poison
- Turkey: trial of banker is plot schemed by US-based cleric
- Former ASEAN Secretary-General Surin Pitsuwan dies at age 68
- Australia bows to pressure with inquiry into bank misconduct
- Eurozone unemployment drops further on buoyant recovery
- Dutch prosecutor tells AP that test shows container Croatian war criminal drank from held deadly chemical substance
- Yangmingshan Qianshan Park in Taipei receives international acclaim
- Al Gore opens startup networking event in Finland
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Container held deadly substance
- Amnesty: Syrian military uses cluster bombs in besieged area
- Nevada rancher refuses judge's offer of release during trial
- Lightning strikes Uffizi Gallery in Florence, no art damaged
- AP Interview: Zimbabwe's president has 'small window' to act
- London mayor urges UK's May to cancel Trump state visit
- Taiwan EPA to consider congestion charge if air pollution persists
- Israeli army: Settlers attacked; Palestinians shot dead
- Russia signals rainbow flags tolerated at World Cup
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- German unemployment sinks again as labor market stays strong
- AP PHOTOS: Polish firm makes glass Christmas tree ornaments
- Egypt politician claims UAE blocks his travel; Emiratis deny
- Britain's PM meets key Arab ally, amid Trump anti-Muslim row
- Sears reports 3Q loss
- Kuwait to host Gulf Cooperation Council meeting next week
- NKorean missile frustrates SKorean Olympic preparations
- Trump lashes out at wrong Theresa May on Twitter
- AP PHOTOS: Scarf-wearing Russian fans show their colors
- Russian PM approves draft deal with Egypt that would allow Russian warplanes to use Egyptian military bases
- Portugal proposes its finance minister as eurozone chief
- Thousands flee Bali volcano but some stay put or run to it
- Russia negotiates deal for its warplanes to use Egypt bases
- Top security official: Germany's learned lessons from attack
- NZ-born center Parkes to debut for Wales vs Springboks
- European court dismisses appeal against Turkish referendum
- Coaching troubles in the Bundesliga for Bosz and Stoeger
- Nigeria pledges to help migrants returning from Libya abuses
- Pennsylvania man's loudspeaker broadcast of taps ending
- China vows improvements after kindergarten abuse scandal
- Taiwan animal protection service finds bones of hundreds of dogs
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- On national holiday, Romanians plan to protest justice laws
- The Latest: Co-workers though suspect looked like the killer
- Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid accuses Myanmar's military of committing "ruthless atrocities" against Rohingya Muslims
- China's Xi praises Obama's efforts to build US-China ties
- Pope in Bangladesh demands international community take "decisive measures" to resolve cause of Rohingya refugee crisis
- Sterling blossoming into Man City's man for the big occasion
- Fired "Today" show host Matt Lauer expresses sorry and regret, says repairing the damage is now a full time job
- Pentagon: 801 civilians killed in coalition airstrikes
- 'Sarrismo': An ex-banker is revolutionizing Italian soccer
- UK faces calls to cancel Trump's state visit over tweets
- Israel pleased Giro has fixed 'West Jerusalem' reference
- The Latest: Lauer says he is sorry to anyone hurt by actions
- New dengue vaccine could worsen disease in some people
- The Latest: Trump criticizes NKorea's Kim after China talks
- Genealogist: Meghan Markle descended from English king
- Taiwanese doctor suggests exercising before 7 a.m. or indoors to shun poor air
- Statement by fired 'Today' show host Matt Lauer
- Filipina hopes to find long-lost Taiwanese mother by Christmas
- UK prime minister Theresa May says Trump retweeting far-right group was 'the wrong thing to do'
- 2018 World Cup venues on track but marred by costs, deaths
- India's GDP grows 6.3 percent, up from 5.7 percent
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Consumers boost spending by a solid 0.3 percent in October, while their incomes grow by 0.4 percent
- Applications for US unemployment benefits fall to 238,000 in sign of strong job market
- The Latest: Britain's May says Trump's retweets were wrong
- Consumer spending rose solid 0.3 percent in October
- Amid troubled WCup sales, FIFA set to hit $5.66B target
- Applications for US jobless aid tick down to 238,000
- US, UK, France won't send ambassadors to Nobel ceremony
- Noah will again captain France for Davis Cup title defense
- Justin Bieber's bodyguard arrested on DUI charge in Miami
- Swede convicted of 'online' rape, handed 10-year sentence
- The Latest: Ex-Conyers staffer claims years of harassment
- Air Force fires Thunderbirds commander
- Fleeing car crashes into home, killing mother and son inside
- Texas officer fired in shooting of black man seen as suspect
- TV's Jerry Springer decides against Ohio governor run
- BC-US--AP Entertainment Digest, US
- UK net migration falls sharply in year following Brexit vote
- Geraldo Rivera sorry for calling news business 'flirty'
- Tensions rise as vote count in Honduras drags on
- Police: Man accidentally shoots grandson at target practice
- Trump pal: Radio host 'confirmed' Wikileaks' Clinton promise
- Ohio man gets 3 life sentences for 2016 slayings
- The Latest: Attorney general facing committee interview
- Salvadoran official jailed pending trial for Jesuits' death
- Police arrest bank robbery suspect hiding in port-a-potty
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street
- Russian PM: suing Navalny would only give him publicity
- The Latest: Turkey sends reinforcements to Syria border
- Explosions and fire at cosmetics factory ruled accidental
- Report: Sen. Franken groped Army veteran during USO tour
- Finance ministers of Portugal, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Latvia seek presidency of eurogroup
- Judges reserve judgment in case of alleged UK hacker
- The Latest: Yemeni officials say clashes continue in capital
- 400,000 to 700,000 African migrants in Libya camps in "inhuman" conditions, African Union says
- Finland bans right-wing group for being racist, violent
- Between 400,000 and 700,000 African migrants in Libya: AU
- FIFA former VP questioned in 2022 World Cup probe
- National Football League
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Torrential rain damages roads, blocks ports in Albania
- The Latest: 4 finance ministers seek job as eurozone chief
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Russian priest deflects accusations of anti-Semitism
- Russell Simmons steps down from companies amid allegation
- US stocks up broadly in early trading; oil prices rising
- Russell Simmons statement on sexual misconduct allegation
- Dapper looking turncoat testifies at Iran sanctions trial
- Gareth Bale's hardships continue at Real Madrid
- Maine Sen. Collins still has problems with GOP tax overhaul
- Co-founder of 'Ice Bucket Challenge' dies after ALS battle
- Venezuela arrests ex-oil minister, former state oil company boss on corruption charges
- Hand grenade found in donation to California Goodwill store
- White House official says plan being discussed to replace Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo
- Venezuela arrests 2 top oil officials in corruption probe
- Even procrastinators can find deals on holiday travel
- Cyprus to help Lebanon build Mediterranean Sea rescue center
- Chemical weapons watchdog member states appoint new chief
- Kroger beats Street 3Q forecasts
- AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leading Scores
- White House considers replacing Secretary of State Tillerson
- Longer-term mortgage rates slip to historically low levels
- Blame the book? Tottenham coach rejects theory on slump
- Italy: 4 from skinhead group ID'd for anti-migrant manifesto
- Family loans: How to dodge the drama
- Devils acquire defenseman Vatanen from Ducks for Henrique
- Turkey rejects probe into alleged Erdogan family tax evasion
- Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says Michigan Rep. John Conyers, facing sexual misconduct allegations, should resign
- The Latest: McCain says he'll support GOP tax overhaul bill
- Albanian opposition's alleged funding of US lobbying probed
- Suspect in officer death faces hearing after foul smearing
- ICC prosecutor reaffirms she won't open Gaza flotilla probe
- Vote on Brazil pension overhaul to be delayed
- Misdemeanor assault charge dismissed against Johnny Manziel
- Turkey: Merkel to work for release of EU funds for refugees
- The Latest: Arkansas' Cotton says he's focused on Senate
- US joins trade fight against China at WTO
- Teen freed on bail in fatal school stabbing case
- Russia won't have contact with doping controls at World Cup
- Housing trends favor builders focused on entry-level buyers
- Long-term US mortgage rates decline, short-term rate rises
- GM to launch autonomous cars in big cities sometime in 2019
- 6 Russians suspended from cross-country World Cup races
- Putin welcomes soccer world to Kremlin for World Cup draw
- Former US Open finalist Vinci announces retirement plan
- US philanthropist Charles E. Merrill, Jr., dies at age 97
- Trump, Bahrain crown prince meet at White House
- US putting off planned ban on its use of cluster bombs
- Ryan invites Trump to deliver State of Union address Jan. 30
- Army conducts operation in Rio area where police pushed out
- Texas sheriff says it's unlikely border agents were attacked
- Texas Republican Rep. Joe Barton says he will not seek re-election after nude photo of him was posted on social media
- Venezuelan airline barred from European Union skies
- Lawyer: Detroit Congressman John Conyers won't be pressured to quit amid sexual harassment allegations
- Even with stocks at record highs, experts see 'Santa' jump
- The Latest: Study: End 24/7 subways to speed system repair
- Man who intervened in couple's fight charged with murder
- Victim's father kills self, defendant with grenades at trial
- Texas Rep. Barton, embarrassed by sex scandal, to retire
- Relatives of Argentina sub crew want probe of disappearance
- Everton hires Sam Allardyce as manager on 18-month deal
- Army's role as police under debate in Mexico
- Husband says Jim Nabors, who starred as Gomer Pyle on TV's 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dies at Hawaii home at age 87
- 6,000 drug cases tainted by lab scandal to be dismissed
- No practice, no problem as Atwal opens with course record
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- OPEC and non-OPEC partners extend crude output cuts until end of 2018 in effort to keep supplies tight, bolster prices
- Judge orders US to disclose details of American held in Iraq
- The Latest: OPEC, allies extend oil output cuts through 2018
- Accused blackmailer of former NY governor: Lift gag order
- The Latest: Gold trader says he paid millions in bribes
- American says it has found pilots for most Christmas flights
- Harry Potter puts a curse on Barnes & Noble's sales
- Jim Nabors, Gomer Pyle on 'Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 87
- Stars of South American champions Gremio eye European move
- Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams to get legacy award
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Deadly, destructive 2017 Atlantic hurricane season wraps up
- Anchors, moguls, politicians: the growing list of accused
- Mexican forces seize 5 tons of marijuana at Texas border
- Party guest charged with murder in French missing girl case
- Las Palmas makes another coaching change, fires Ayestaran
- Vermont city thanks French city for misspelled jerseys
- Conte charged by FA after being sent to the stands
- APNewsBreak: Army probes criticism of Green Beret training
- The Latest: 'Accelerate' sending migrants home from Libya
- Trump expected to shrink 2 Utah monuments by two-thirds
- Judge: Students who 'liked' racist posts properly suspended
- More US kids in foster care; parental drug abuse a factor
- Amazon pushes service that puts Echo in conference rooms
- Angels get Johnson, international bonus space from Braves
- UN says 17 World Heritage sites in Arab region are in danger
- 'Lady Bird' named best picture by New York Film Critics
- Hawaii revives Cold War relic: test system for nuke attack
- Oregon armed standoff leader released from jail in Nevada
- Lawmaker wants DHS to audit award for Hurricane Maria tarps
- US author Christopher Bollen wins Bad Sex in Fiction prize
- Baby dies after months in hospital, dad may be in Nigeria
- Alaska musher in doping scandal signs up for Norway race
- Drilling-gear company will pay $238 million in bribery case
- Transfer QBs Mayfield, Hill face off in Big 12 title game
- Guitar heroes: Celebrity music instruments on auction
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Reliever Petit agrees to $10 million, 2-year deal with A's
- Google's phones and other gadgets have had a bumpy ride
- Aide charged with pouring scalding water on disabled man
- Congressional analysis: GOP Senate tax package would increase deficit by $1 trillion, less than previous estimate
- GOP pressing plan to avert government shutdown on Dec. 8
- Officials: Trump likely to waive requirement to move US embassy to Jerusalem but may recognize city as Israel's capital
- US: Migrant fatally shot in Arizona had grabbed agent's gun
- Trees, lights, holiday magic: Christmas events and displays
- Officials: Trump not moving US embassy to Jerusalem for now
- The Latest: Trump to deliver SOTU on January 30
- Bette Midler to Gerald Rivera: Apologize for alleged assault
- Baltimore officer shot in hand is released from hospital
- Ex-Oklahoma lawmaker pleads guilty to child sex trafficking
- Deck the TV schedule with Rudolph, Stefani and 'Love'
- Israel intelligence chief says he plans to succeed Netanyahu
- Civil society group: Argentina denies entry to WTO meeting
- Former Facebook exec says she was harassed on flight
- Dow Jones industrial average closes above 24,000 points for the first time.
- The Latest: Washington Post drops Keillor column
- Trump donates third-quarter salary to health department
- Highlights of Senate, House GOP bills to overhaul tax code
- Notable reaction to the death of actor-singer Jim Nabors
- A look at the Dow's 1,000-point milestones
- Playwright Israel Horovitz faces harassment allegations
- Des Moines zoo caring for 3 African lion cubs born Nov. 14
- Iceland forms coalition government with Left Green leader
- The Latest: Is Flynn taking plea deal in Russia probe?
- Novak Djokovic brings aboard Radek Stepanek as coach
- DMX pleads guilty to fraud, dodging $1.7 million in taxes
- Argentine navy says search for missing submarine to continue but rescue part of mission has ended
- Deaf man shot 5 times by Oklahoma officer, autopsy shows
- Chicago to form legal unit to sue corporations
- Zimbabwe's new leader appoints Cabinet; ruling party favored
- Woods returns with solid round and good start in Bahamas
- After Lauer's downfall, uncomfortable video clips circulate
- Bakambu brace helps Villarreal advance in Copa del Rey
- The Latest: Argentina ends rescue aspect of submarine search
- Penn National Gaming in discussions to buy rival Pinnacle
- New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs. West Indies
- UAW caucus nominates Missouri official to be next president
- How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday
- CVS, Kroger and Costco climb while Juniper slumps
- Svindal finding his speed with repaired knee on the mend
- American Airlines vows to take steps against racial bias
- Senate Ethics panel announces it has opened preliminary inquiry into Al Franken amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Police: Reno gunman didn't appear to be targeting people
- Lindsey Vonn second-fastest in Lake Louise downhill training
- England galvanized as a team ahead of 2nd test: Anderson
- Trump lights National Christmas Tree for 1st time
- As sex allegations roil Congress, Senate opens Franken probe
- More than 100 mayors oppose nuclear waste storage plan
- 6 killed in central Mexico police raid on trafficker's house
- The Latest: Conyers urged to quit; Franken probe begins
- Business Highlights
- The Latest: American captured in Syria has asked for lawyer
- Radio broadcaster Cumulus files for bankruptcy protection
- Brazil prosecutors open probe after prison torture videos
- Jury reaches verdict in trial of Mexican man at center of immigration debate in San Francisco pier shooting
- Judge rules Talcum powder case has jurisdiction in St. Louis
- Prosecutor won't be fired for plea deal for shooting suspect
- Jury reaches verdict in San Francisco pier shooting
- BC-GLF--Hero World Challenge Scores
- UFC's White unsure how long McGregor can stay idle with belt
- Trump to campaign near Alabama border days before election
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Video contradicts Chicago officers' accounts of shooting
- Biologists: Grizzly numbers hold steady around Yellowstone
- Builders race to save football's Eagles from Billy Penn jinx
- West Indies 79-3 at lunch on day 1, 1st test vs. NZ
- Jays TV analyst Greg Zaun fired for "inappropriate behavior"
- Kansas plan for new prison draws criticism from lawmakers
- The Latest: Mexican man found not guilty in pier killing
- Bizarre episodes surround FIFA trial in Brooklyn
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Stranded in Bali tourists lampooned online for complaints
- Woman involved in altercation with conservative speaker ID'd
- Braves sign LHP Brothers to 1-year, non-guaranteed deal
- 10 Things to Know for Friday
- Chinese actress Liu Yifei cast as Disney's Mulan
- US approves monthly injection for opioid addiction
- Kansas widow sues sheriff, undersheriff over shooting death
- Photo opp: Meninga brings evidence for the Kangaroos defense
- Julian Maha Wins Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award
- Earnhardt wins most popular for 15th year
- Molotov cocktail attack on goose restaurant leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
- New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st test scoreboard
- The Latest: FBI offers reward for solving agent's death
- New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra to pay Danone for recall
- Taiwan headline news
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Geoffrey Rush denies 'inappropriate behavior' at theater
- Kings score 2 goals in 9 seconds to beat Capitals 5-2
- Japan's prime minister says Emperor Akihito will abdicate on April 30, 2019, at age 85
- The Latest: Man's loudspeaker broadcast of taps ends
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi visiting China amid crackdown criticism
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Japan's Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- James, Love power Cavs past Hawks for 10th win in a row
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- U.S. immigration officials say they will deport Mexican man found not guilty of murder in San Francisco pier shooting
- Wagner takes 7-39 as NZ dismisses West Indies for 134
- Aerial fashion: third-ever uniform redesign for EVA Air hits the tarmac
- Celtics ride Irving's 36 past scrappy 76ers in 108-97 win
- Gallagher scores twice, Canadiens beat Red Wings 6-3
- James, Love lead Cavs past Hawks for 10th win in a row
- Strong quake jolts sparsely populated Iran; no damage
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Staal's 3rd-period pair gives Wild 4-2 win vs. Knights
- Taiwan's weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching wins silver in women's weightlifting
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Boeser nets 2, Sedin hits milestone as Canucks top Preds 5-3
- Japan inflation ticks up, jobless rate at 2.8 pct in October
- Prescott, Cowboys top Redskins 38-14 in 1st win sans Elliott
- 15 new millionaires minted by Sept.-Oct. receipt lottery
- National Football League
- Looking for the best NFL matchups this week? Look South.
- Seoul: N. Korea's new missile could reach Washington
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Pope to greet Rohingya refugees at Bangladesh peace prayer
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Janmark scores twice as Stars beat Blackhawks 4-3 in OT
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Indonesia's Lombok International Airport resumes operations
- ONE Championship strengthens leadership team
- 10 killed in fire in north China port city
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Barton scores 37 points, Nuggets rally to beat Bulls 111-110
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Smith shuts out former team, Flames beat Coyotes 3-0
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- AP PHOTOS: Celebrating Azorean culture in southern Brazil
- Venezuelan negotiations resume as financial pressures mount
- US exporting dirty fuel to already pollution-choked India
- McCarty scores 15 to lead No. 2 Texas past Louisiana Tech
- Kings score twice in 9 seconds and beat Capitals 5-2
- Through Thursday, November 30, 2017
- Tesla builds world's biggest battery in Australian Outback
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Middleton has 26 and Milwaukee beats the Blazers 103-91
- Mayor: New York inferno sparked by amateur bladesmith
- Russell hands Maple Leafs winner in 6-4 victory over Oilers
- MLS Playoff Glance
- Dynamo-Sounders, Sums
- Kuo Hsing-chun bags two gold medals and one silver medal in World Weightlifting Championships
- Judge withdraws from case of Ohio man who plotted US attacks
- Sounders return to MLS Cup after 3-0 rout of Dynamo
- US exporting dirty fuel to already pollution-choked India
- US exporting dirty fuel to already pollution-choked India
- Zimbabwe's new leader appoints Cabinet; ruling party favored
- Someday he'll join them: Poets Society head gets tombstone
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- The jailing of Lee Ming-che and the response it should receive from the world
- Wagner's 7-39 puts NZ in charge of 1st test vs. West Indies
- Health care fallout: Fate of 8M low-income children in limbo
- The jailing of Lee Ming-che and the response it should receive from the world - Part 2
- Accusers face risks in breaking nondisclosure agreements
- AP Source: Leach meets with Tennessee AD about coaching job
- Tesla builds world' biggest battery in Australian Outback
- Gunmen attack agriculture institute in Pakistan, wounding 11
- Marc Leishman shares 2nd-round lead at Australian Masters
- Asian stocks mostly higher following tech recovery, oil deal
- Redskins pretty much out of playoffs after loss to Cowboys
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup – December 1
- Holloway aims to beat Aldo again to add to legacy in UFC 218
- Spain's Supreme Court reviews jailing of Catalan separatists
- No. 2 Oklahoma now has to win Big 12 title to get to playoff
- Conference championship games include some familiar matchups
- American busted for drugs and gun in southern Taiwan
- Backup plan: Who's your team's emergency kicker?
- Tiger gets passing grade in 1st round in 10 months
- Texas seeing some top juniors leaving ahead of bowl game
- Danica Patrick heads into a new phase of life after racing
- Torrential rain, floods paralyze Albania; 1 person dead
- Ex-US Marine gets life for murder and rape of Okinawa woman
- Philippines puts dengue immunization program on hold
- Jazz overwhelm Clippers in 4th quarter to win 126-107
- Taiwanese team of doctors saves Indonesian caretaker's life
- Attack siren brings back Cold War-era memories in Hawaii
- Taitung on Booking.com’s 10 up-and-coming travel destinations
- Trial focused on shooting despite spotlight on immigration
- Colleges review honors amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Masami Nagasawa to be spokesperson for Taiwan tourism in Japan in 2018
- Opponents in LGBT case agree: It's not about wedding cake
- The Latest: Jailed Catalan separatists arrive at court
- Philippines seeks rebellion charges for extremist's widow
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Selena Gomez honors Francia Raisa for life-saving transplant
- Photo of the Day: Rainbow lasts for 9 hours over Chinese Culture University
- Officials: Trump might declare Jerusalem the Israeli capital
- Highlights of Senate, House GOP bills to overhaul tax code
- Director starts shooting Netflix show “A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities”
- Senate GOP hustles to meet tax bill holdouts' demands
- Burundi's government enforcers now killed for their silence
- New anti-submarine aircraft added to Taiwan's military forces
- NASA's Spectacle of Lightning video shows the bright lights of Taiwan's west coast
- AP sources: Trump considers replacing Tillerson with Pompeo
- Maersk Oil, partners to invest $3.4B in North Sea gas
- World Cup finalists gather at Kremlin for tournament draw
- Gordon Ramsay praises Taiwanese-American contestant Jason Wang in Masterchef
- Prince Harry and fiancee make first official joint tour
- Street food vendors up in arms over possible EU kebab ban
- Royal Bank of Scotland to cut jobs, close branches
- China criticizes US for 'non-market economy' stance
- Chinese drone maker denies giving data to government
- Taiwan’s Taroko National Park administration recommends watching sunset on Mt. Hehuan
- Russian parliament to bar all US media from accessing it
- Indian man realizes dream of teaching Mandarin
- The Latest: Mutko says 'no proof' of systematic doping
- Taiwan’s Top 10 man-made marvels
- Swedish lawmaker acquitted of assault after night out
- Allegations of sexual misconduct roiling Congress
- Croatia to seek answers about ex-general's death
- EU official in Ireland as border issue bedevils Brexit talks
- The Latest: Zimbabwe's new leader urges economic reforms
- UK woman Trump accidentally tweeted awaits apology
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Georgian officials killed gunman as bombing suspect
- Reports: Germany's Social Democrats open to coalition talks
- The Latest: War crimes court to review ex-general's death
- Obama on climate change: 'A pause in American leadership'
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 12/4/2017
- The Latest: Pope rides rickshaw in Bangladesh
- UK Cabinet minister under pressure over computer porn claim
- 'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco gets engaged
- Trump: California shooting verdict was 'travesty of justice'
- New Taipei City government plans to demolish illegal structures
- Suspects in Taiwan restaurant attack intercepted before flight to Singapore
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Romania's national day sees tensions over justice laws
- Pope blesses Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, listens to their stories in Bangladesh
- 3 more Russians banned from Sochi Olympics for doping
- Aid group says Raqqa returnees find booby traps, land mines
- Pope asks for forgiveness from Rohingya refugees for hurt they have endured and "for the indifference of the world"
- The Latest: Trump says tax bill keeps getting better
- West Africa is focus of Jordan counter-terrorism conference
- US bobsledder Ryan Bailey hit with 2-year doping ban
- Legacy of Trajan, who grew Empire, is focus of Rome exhibit
- Police seek man after threatening signs left at mosque
- Lawyer: Swede convicted of 'online' rape will appeal
- Alan Diaz, AP photographer behind Elian image, to retire
- Russian Deputy PM Mutko defiant about Olympic scandal
- IBSF lifts suspensions against 9 Russian sliders, officials
- Pope uses word Rohingya in addressing refugees in Bangladesh in departure from his approach in Myanmar
- Jordan's army chief: defense ties with Cyprus key to peace
- Satellite images show extent of air pollution worldwide
- Russia court send Navalny's ally to jail for a month
- Ohio man gets prison in cocaine overdose death of 9-year-old
- George Soros: Oppression in Hungary worse than under Soviets
- Ramos cleared to play for Real Madrid in La Liga
- Macedonia parliament strips immunity of 6 lawmakers
- The Latest: Syrian gov't blasts opposition at Geneva talks
- Opponents in high court wedding cake case differ over terms
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Jimmy Kimmel accepts Roy Moore invite after Twitter war
- Medvedeva out of Grand Prix Final with broken foot
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Egypt: Friday prayers resume at attacked North Sinai mosque
- Taiwanese bus company plans to cancel loss-making senior discounts
- Former Syracuse dean pleads guilty in prostitution case
- Macy's plans to hire 7,000 extra seasonal workers
- Keys residents burn hurricane flags to mark end of season
- FDA approves first-of-a-kind test for cancer gene profiling
- Anniversary of deadly fire brings heartache, reckoning
- Police: Substitute teacher encouraged students to smoke pot
- Turkey seeks arrest of ex-CIA analyst in coup attempt probe
- EasyJet reroutes Thessaloniki flights due to runway works
- Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is scheduled for a plea hearing at 10:30 a.m. EST
- ‘Artrain Taipei’ to hold multicultural activities at youth hostels across city in December
- Ex-prosecutor: Charlottesville authorities failed to protect free expression, public safety at white nationalist rally
- Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is charged with making false statements to the FBI
- Report finds law enforcement failed at Charlottesville rally
- Oaktree Strategic Income posts 4Q loss
- Flynn scheduled to plead guilty to lying to FBI
- Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI about talk with Russian ambassador
- Taiwan shatters world record for longest-lasting rainbow
- Markets Right Now: A weak start for US stocks on Wall Street
- Palestinians fume after Giro pulls 'West Jerusalem' mention
- Macedonian police seize synthetic drugs worth $3 million
- Nationalist party in Germany to hold leadership election
- Cyprus economy predicted to grow strongly in coming 3 years
- Honduras officials to hand count final votes
- US auto sales likely to fall as post-hurricane demand slows
- US construction spending up 1.4 percent in October, strongest increase in 5 months
- Nebraska sued over refusal to name execution drugs suppliers
- US construction spending up a strong 1.4 percent in October
- Secretary of State Tillerson on reports that White House is considering plan to oust him: "It's laughable"
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- US factory growth slowed in November but still looks strong
- 'Embarrassed' Geraldo Rivera apologizes for 'tawdry' memoir
- Norway: Chopper crew didn't report problems before crash
- The Latest: Tillerson says reports of his demise 'laughable'
- Second-ranking Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, says GOP has the votes to pass sweeping tax overhaul
- US stock indexes are little changed a day after big gain
- Egypt's FM says no restrictions on presidential candidate
- Rahm gets new agent as Mickelson gets full-time caddie
- The Latest: Ex-Trump adviser Flynn arrives for guilty plea
- Country star Shelton comforts mourning Massachusetts school
- World Cup draw completed with Russia playing Saudi Arabia in opening match; Spain in same group as Portugal
- Atwal holds on to lead at Mauritius Open
- Flynn's rise and fall ends with charge of lying to FBI
- BC-GLF--Mauritius Open Scores
- With Russian sports under a cloud, Putin vows warm welcome
- German emergency crews find man with missing hand in taxi
- Police: Retiree made ricin, tested it on neighbors
- 31 eastern European workers injured in German building blaze
- Former Trump national security adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI about contacts with Russian ambassador
- EU delegates slam Malta after reporter's death prompts visit
- Niger okays armed flights of US drones
- As part of plea agreement, former national security adviser Michael Flynn has agreed to cooperate with investigation
- Italian archaeologist selected to oversee Rome's Colosseum
- Ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn admits in plea that Trump transition officials directed his contacts with the Russians
- Blue Apron shares soar after replacing CEO
- French town hopes to break record with huge Christmas creche
- German police evacuate neighborhood in bomb scare
- In statement, Flynn calls guilty plea a way 'to set things right,' 'in the best interests of my family and our country'
- Stocks turn sharply lower after ex-Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty, says he will cooperate with Russia probe
- World Cup Daily Schedule
- World Cup Glance
- White House lawyer Ty Cobb: 'Nothing' about Flynn guilty plea implicates anyone in Trump White House
- Swift's 'reputation' is on all streaming platforms
- Russian cybercriminal sentenced to 14 years in prison
- WTO disagrees Argentina denies entry to experts
- Police in Germany destroy suspicious object found near Christmas market, investigate as possible explosives.
- Ethics wants records on payments to settle harassment claims
- The Latest: German police explode and destroy suspect device
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- CBS evening news getting a new anchor and extra airtime
- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on tax overhaul: 'We have the votes.'
- Cashman says manager will come from among 6 interviewed
- The Latest: Federal official denounce sanctuary cities
- German official says suspicious package contained "nails and powder," but it's not yet known if it also had explosives.
- Conservatives rebel against House GOP plan to avert shutdown
- Dubai Sevens Results
- 2018 WORLD CUP: Guide to the teams in Group A
- Statement from former national security adviser Flynn
- 2018 WORLD CUP: Guide to Group B of the World Cup
- SAfrica, England, Fiji, NZ win Dubai 7s pools on day one
- Italian football federation slates election for Jan. 29
- Eminent architecture historian Vincent Scully dead at 97
- Falklands: Red Cross ID's 88 Argentine troop remains
- Whitefish sues over payments for Puerto Rico power work
- 2018 WORLD CUP: Guide to Group C at the World Cup
- UN seeks record $22.5 billion to help 136 million in need
- Prosecutors seek to seize assets of 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli
- Macedonia: Retrial for murders that sparked ethnic tension
- German police say package found at Christmas market had nails and cables, but no ignition device.
- Gift Guide: Choosing a streaming device without overpaying
- Wrestling inquiry: Did Iranian lose match to avoid Israeli?
- Bipartisan lawmakers help colleague after son's death
- Federal regulator gives OK for bitcoin futures to trade
- Miguel Cotto leaving boxing on his terms with title fight
- Interpol reviewing 40,000 wanted notices for political abuse
- APNewsBreak: MLB approves Japan deal, allowing Ohtani bids
- Key players in the Michael Flynn investigation
- 2018 WORLD CUP: Guide to the teams in Group F
- 2018 WORLD CUP: Guide to the teams in Group H
- 2018 WORLD CUP: Guide to the teams in Group D
- 18-year-old arrested in shooting that killed boy, hurt 5
- Penn State still fighting 2 Sandusky abuse claim lawsuits
- 2018 WORLD CUP: Guide to the teams in Group E
- Report: US agency holding nuke bombs grapples with oversight
- 2018 WORLD CUP: Guide to the teams in Group G
- McDonald's manager gets $110,000 for tip on murder suspect
- Iceland eyes 'romantic' World Cup debut against Messi
- 5 Things To Know: Who is ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn?
- US rig count rises by 6 this week to 929, Texas up 4
- US prosecutors seek 7-year prison sentence for VW manager
- Lawyer frustrated by no grand jury yet in Weinstein case
- Groups ask Congress for DACA fix this year
- 2018 WORLD CUP: Guide to the 12 stadiums and their matches
- Anisimov strong in front so far this season for Blackhawks
- Mother of Jamaican lottery scam kingpin to also plead guilty
- House lines up vote on GOP bill easing gun restrictions
- AP Sources: Fisher resigns at Florida St to go to Texas A&M
- Report: GOP congressman used public funds to settle claim
- NBC launches review of Lauer behavior, company response
- Recalls this week: clay craft kits, bourbon glasses
- Prosecutor charged with misconduct over police shooting case
- El Shaarawy produces another top performance in Roma win
- Would Trump really pay more under the tax bill? Not likely
- 100 killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified after 76 years
- Missing sub crew families ask Argentina to continue rescue
- Postal regulators move to let stamp prices jump higher
- NFL committing $90 million to social justice causes
- Regulators reach settlement with Mississippi Power Co. on how much customers should pay for a troubled $7.5B power plant
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Mississippi utility inks deal on troubled $7.5B power plant
- Deja vu for England's Southgate at World Cup draw
- Police: Good Samaritans pulled over seemingly drunken driver
- Trump says media speculation that Secretary of State Tillerson will leave job soon is 'fake news'
- The Latest: Lawyer says will discuss the future with Conyers
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Manhattan tops Holy Cross 70-54 in Northern Ireland
- BC-US--Copper, US
- Lawsuit: Police used stun gun on man without provocation
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Vincent Kriechmayr takes super-G race for 1st World Cup win
- After mistrial, Menendez seeks to have charges dismissed
- Hong Kong businessman denied bail in bribery case
- Man dies in car crash near where mom was killed last week
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- A hospital official in Texas says the first baby from a uterus transplant in the U.S. has been born.
- Spain-Portugal rivalry leads top games to watch at World Cup
- Cop who wrote 'Hahaha love this' after Charlottesville fired
- Blackhawks place goalie Corey Crawford on injured reserve
- First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas
- Rockies' Holland, Royals' Moustakas win comeback awards
- The Latest: Police: Retiree has long mental health history
- California regulators nix rules limiting carmaker liability
- Truex honored as NASCAR's newest champion
- As juror sleeps, prosecution plods along at sanctions trial
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Former National Security Agency developer pleads guilty to illegally keeping top secret information at his Maryland home
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- French cement firm officials charged in Syria funding deals
- Towson outlasts La Salle 67-60 in Northern Ireland
- Wig-wearing robber still sought in Vegas Strip casino heist
- Judd: Women will persevere in fighting sexual harassment
- Mexico sends aid to 5,000 indigenous displaced by conflicts
- Ulta Beauty and Qualcomm slip while Ford and Blue Apron jump
- Former NSA employee kept top secret information at home
- Russian FM: Haley's North Korea statement 'bloodthirsty'
- Hamburger SV draws 0-0 at Freiburg in Bundesliga
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Top selling vehicles in the US in November
- Prison for woman accused of taping toddler son to wall
- Hawaii tests a warning siren for a possible North Korea nuclear attack for the first time since the Cold War
- The Latest: Attack siren blares in 1st test since Cold War
- Woods atop leaderboard, but only briefly in the Bahamas
- Pirates hire Vizcaino as director of international scouting
- Shark kills US tourist off remote Costa Rican island
- HBO film looks at legendary Washington Post editor Bradlee
- Koch brothers sue Venezuela to collect $409 million
- AP source: Jared Kushner is 'very senior' Trump transition official who directed Flynn to contact Russians on UN vote
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Said's late strike hands Dijon 3-2 win against Bordeaux
- MLB boosts total of drug tests 25 percent
- USSF considered canceling Centennial Copa America
- The Latest: No securities fraud case over Mississippi plant
- How major US stock indexes fared on Friday
- AP sources: Ex-deputy national security adviser KT McFarland discussed US sanctions and response to Russia with Flynn
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Key events in Michael Flynn's interactions with Russia
- Spanish club Alaves hires coach Abelardo Fernandez
- Business Highlights
- Vonn crashes; Huetter wins Lake Louise downhill
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Time running out for lawmakers mulling surveillance bills
- UN Security Council to hold ministerial meeting on NKorea
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Argentina: arrest ordered for 1 of Messi's brothers
- Man charged in shooting of teacher near Missouri high school
- Malaga and Levante draw 0-0 in Spanish league
- American, pilots reach deal to avoid canceling flights
- Developer abandons plans for long-stalled Cape Cod wind farm
- Democrats' campaign chair says Nevada lawmaker should resign
- Ohio St QB Barrett likely to play vs Badgers despite surgery
- Robby Anderson establishing himself as go-to guy for Jets
- Porto and Benfica draw 0-0 in Portuguese league
- Tom Byrum wins PGA Tour Champions' Q-school
- Mattis signals military shift in Syria to reflect IS defeat
- Maryland, after delays, begins the sale of medical marijuana
- House Benghazi panel settled lawsuit by aide for $150,000
- Republicans proposing revamp of federal student aid programs
- Sphinx from 90-year-old movie set unearthed in California
- Braves claims RHP Whitley off waivers; Tinnish backs out
- NZ 181-3 at lunch on day 2, 1st test vs. West Indies
- The Latest: Nevada Dem apologizes but denies misconduct
- US officials drop mining cleanup rule after industry objects
- Ventura, estate of 'Sniper' author agree to dismiss case
- Bali volcano grounds 'Stranger Things' star Brown on island
- Person familiar with decision tells The Associated Press the Yankees have picked Aaron Boone as their next manager
- Official: Muslim rhetoric drives wedge between US-Indonesia
- Venezuela arrests cousin of ex-oil czar in corruption probe
- Trump turns to US Supreme Court in immigrant document fight