英文新聞列表 English News List
- Vietnamese backpacker motorcycles to France in 150 days
- US added 261,000 jobs in October as hiring rebounded from hurricane damage
- US trade deficit expanded to $43.5 billion in September despite strongest exports in 3 years
- US trade deficit rose to $43.5 billion in September
- Filipino ISIS recruiter faces terror charges in India
- Thief steals cash meant for needy kids' Christmas presents
- Ilkay Gundogan, Mario Goetze back in squad for Germany
- 24M tablets of opiate linked to IS fighters seized in Italy
- Soccer team suspended because player wore blackface to party
- BMW recalls 1.4M vehicles due to risk of under-hood fires
- Police: Fetty Wap caught drag racing, charged with DUI
- Time for a time change in US with return of standard time
- Trump: US hitting ISIS 'much harder' after New York attack
- The prosecutor for an international war crimes tribunal wants an investigation of potential offenses in Afghanistan.
- Man who used water gun in bank robberies gets up to 10 years
- Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters with right knee injury
- Men seeking medical pot bombard gynecologist's office
- International court to seek Afghanistan war crimes probe
- Finn, Ali to miss 1st 2 games of England tour of Australia
- Equifax: 4 executives didn't commit insider trading
- Kolyada dominant in short program at Cup of China
- US rate for gun deaths is up for the second straight year
- Homebuilders gloomy, asset managers relieved over tax plan
- GOP tax plan may offer little aid for many in middle class
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 6 Florida police officers kill armed man who shouted slurs
- The Latest: Trump vows retaliation for NYC attack
- The Latest: Bergdahl judge resumes deliberations Friday
- Kevin Spacey is dropped from Dutch event over abuse claims
- Trump: "I don't remember" meeting at center of Russia probe
- Markets Right Now: Stocks start little changed
- Actress Ellen Barkin scares away burglar from Manhattan home
- Teen charged with killing parents to be tried as adult
- Turkish prime minister to visit US following visa dispute
- Mudslide kills 8 children in Pakistan near Afghan border
- Swedes watch postal thieves board moving mail truck from car
- US factory orders up 1.4 percent in September, with business investment showing best gain in 14 months
- Trump extending Asia trip to attend East Asian Summit
- Children's health funds near House OK, but obstacles remain
- Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad for upcoming friendlies
- New militant group claims responsibility for Egypt attack
- Official: Town leader tried to bury his defunct auto garage
- US factory orders up 1.4 percent in September
- Government says teen's lawyers misled them in abortion case
- Survey: US services sector posts strongest gains in 12 years
- Federal appeals court: Cowboys' Elliott can play Sunday
- Florida woman charged with DUI on horse
- The Latest: Trump says he's 'disappointed' with Justice
- Pre-orders for new Swift album reach more than 400,000 units
- Dutch far-right leader cancels 'Islam Safari' after ban
- White House locked down
- Morata and Iniesta back on Spain's squad; Costa still out
- Stocks muddle along following US jobs report; bonds steady
- Fire at Moscow's art museum causes no damage to collections
- St. Louis black leaders urge boycott of Target, other stores
- Century-old photos capture drama of 1917 Russian Revolution
- Ex-Argentine Vice President detained on laundering charge
- Virginia, New Jersey governor's races shaped by age of Trump
- Germany bomb alert leads police to big zucchini
- Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Results
- French charge IOC member Fredericks in Rio corruption probe
- UEFA planning for global soccer competition every 2 years
- UK police investigating sex assault linked to Spacey
- The Latest: House Oks added children's health funds
- Mourinho seeks redemption on return to former club Chelsea
- Court records: Mueller estimates 3-week trial for Manafort
- Younger brother of Marseille attacker transferred to France
- Judge rules that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post
- Colsaerts shoots another 64, leads by 4 in Turkey
- EU says Turkey must respect 'presumption of innocence'
- How Russia looked during 1917 revolution _ and now
- Bergdahl to get dishonorable discharge, lose rank, forfeit pay in addition to getting no prison time
- Trump approves commission to honor Frederick Douglass
- Chiefs' Hunt gets to compare himself to Cowboys' Elliott
- Ill inmate suggests firing squad as execution alternative
- Western countries voice concern over Egypt rights detainee
- Russian opposition leader sues Putin over rally denials
- Philadelphia to move statue of controversial ex-mayor
- CMA host Brad Paisley calls media restrictions unfair
- Scientists: Half of Hawaii's coral reefs bleached in 2014-15
- NYC circles the wagons around marathon after truck attack
- Zimbabwe charges US woman with subversion; accused of insulting Mugabe in tweet as 'sick man'
- The Latest: Zimbabwe charges US woman with subversion
- Lisbon, Istanbul compete to host 2020 Champions League final
- Isner beats del Potro to reach Paris semis, Nadal withdraws
- Greece defender Manolas handed World Cup playoff ban
- Santi Cazorla details injury woe, says he is close to return
- Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulates forces on liberating Qaim, the last Islamic State-held town in Iraq
- BC-GLF--Japan Classic Scores
- It took Russia-linked hackers just over a week to pry into Clinton emails; AP tells what happened next
- Kroger to sell own line of clothing aimed at the family
- Nations move ahead on curbing climate change, despite Trump
- Inside story: How Russians hacked the Democrats' emails
- Q&A: Woody Harrelson is ready to tap the brakes
- Where Americans found jobs: Restaurants and health care
- Liberia's Supreme Court to rule Monday on election challenge
- Love game: Tennis star Wozniacki announces she's engaged
- Inquiry blames speed, wet runway for Thunderbirds crash
- Jobless rate for recent vets falls to lowest recorded level
- The Latest: Lawmaker says Trump wants insurance mandate gone
- Greta Gerwig comes of age with 'Lady Bird'
- Suspected US strike targets ISIS-linked fighters in Somalia
- Trump tweets that judge's ruling that Bergdahl will serve no prison time is 'complete and total disgrace'
- Klopp happy for fit-again Mane to play for Senegal
- US military carries out 1st airstrikes against Islamic State group fighters in Somalia
- The Latest: 3 House Republicans call for Mueller to resign
- The Latest: US strikes ISIS fighters in Somalia for 1st time
- Activist on trial wants more time for 'necessity' defense
- Lawmakers pressure Trump admin to sanction Myanmar military
- Iran's border guard kills 8 militants near Turkish border
- Russia's hackers took only a week to pry into Clinton camp
- Court asked to reconsider defamation suit against Bill Cosby
- The Latest: Walmart shooting suspect appears in court
- Police: Boat with 176 Syrians reaches Cyprus from Turkey
- Man who killed Mafia figure pleads not guilty to drug counts
- Ukraine lawmaker says he gave FBI information on Manafort
- Iconic domes, spires removed from ex-Trump Taj Mahal casino
- The Hackers' Democratic targets
- The Latest: Ryan says Congress must combat sexual harassment
- Turkish Airlines Open Leading Scores
- Earnhardt back for final race at Texas, where he got 1st win
- Column: Global league can revive stale international soccer
- Disney bars LA Times film coverage after critical piece
- Energy sector has winners and losers in GOP tax plan
- Greek officials deplore racist attack on Afghan family home
- Review: Sam Smith's 'Thrill of It All' is a thrill indeed
- Recalls this week: fire extinguishers, children's clothing
- St. Pierre set for comeback fight vs. Bisping at UFC 217
- Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter had lost money, been depressed
- US report contradicts Trump team: Warming mostly man-made
- Largest US port complex passes plan to reach zero emissions
- Miguel 'angered' by immigrant treatment at detention centers
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Territorial losses suffered by Islamic State in Syria, Iraq
- Savage to take over for Texans with Watson out with injury
- School probes student 'mockery' of Holocaust museum exhibits
- World Series champion Astros hold off on White House talk
- 35 states and DC back bid to collect online sales taxes
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Spanish judge issues international search and arrest warrants for ousted Catalan leader, aides
- Suspect in Benghazi attacks due for first court appearance
- Men cited after photos show opossum being kissed, given beer
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Ex-prosecutor: Cosby paid accuser millions of dollars
- Marlins decline Ichiro Suzuki's $2 million club option
- 3 Things: Yellen's impact on the Fed and the US economy
- Sears to close another 63 stores
- Wisconsin cranberry farmers hope to generate demand overseas
- Israeli army says ready to help Druze under attack in Syria
- Wilder wants to get rid of Stiverne, then unify heavyweights
- The Latest: Doctor pleads with judge to regain license
- Militant group in Nigeria's oil-rich region ends cease-fire
- 676 more JFK assassination records released
- What to know about the GOP tax plan if you have kids
- NYC police say they have a credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein, are gathering evidence for possible arrest
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Key proposals in the GOP tax plan that affect families
- NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein
- EPA chief set to meet privately with chemical industry execs
- Missing California family to return home
- California asks US for $7.4 billion for wildfire rebuilding
- Trump tugged in different directions as he heads to Asia
- Pentagon suspends sentence against general at Guantanamo Bay
- A list of the 63 Sears and Kmart stores closing in January
- Cultural groups urged to seek grants amid budget uncertainty
- Jury finds man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a gender-fluid Iowa teenager
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Favorite Stellar Wind seeks Breeders' Cup Distaff win
- Man found guilty in death of gender-fluid Iowa teenager
- How major US stock indexes fared on Friday
- AIG and Pandora skid while Apple and Dentsply rise
- FIFA suspend Peru striker Guerrero for failing doping test
- Margaret Atwood's 'Alias Grace' adapted as Netflix series
- UN reports 31 new allegations of sex abuse and exploitation
- Stolen Rockwell painting fetches more than $900K at auction
- The Latest: Sun is out at beach for Breeders' Cup
- Nick Buoniconti will donate brain to support research of CTE
- Flanagan set to chase 'alpha runner' Keitany at NYC Marathon
- Panthers' Davis fined $48K for hit on Bucs' Humphries
- BC-US--Index, US
- Mexico announces onshore oil discovery in Veracruz state
- US rig count down by 11 this week to 898; Oklahoma loses 8
- Poland angry over German official's words seen as 'meddling'
- Massachusetts 1st to ban bump stocks since Vegas shooting
- Republican tax bill furthers DeVos' push for school choice
- Insurance loss from disasters cuts profits at Buffett's firm
- Patrick Chan drops Grand Prix event to focus on training
- Qualcomm shares spike on reports of planned Broadcom bid
- Guam passes legislative resolution to honor visit by Taiwan President
- Bundesliga: Bremen still winless after Frankfurt's late win
- The Latest: Fire officials release tapes from mass shooting
- Mets keep Asdrubal Cabrera for $8.25M, Jerry Blevins for $7M
- Business Highlights
- McDermott, Bills hope to grow from setback against Jets
- Rennes beats Bordeaux 1-0 to move up to 10th in Ligue 1
- Former NHL referee Kerry Fraser diagnosed with cancer
- Canadiens like having AHL's Laval Rocket close at hand
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- ATP World Tour BNP Paribas Masters Results
- Arrogate, Gun Runner square off in $6M Breeders' Cup Classic
- Judge: Trial of Michigan sports doctor won't be moved
- AP employees ask about any complaints against former exec
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Illinois' first fracking permit returned by Kansas company
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- New Republic publisher resigns after harassment allegations
- Real Betis rallies to draw with Getafe 2-2 in Spanish league
- The Latest: JFK files focus on Oswald trip to Mexico
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Pruitt names more industry insiders to EPA science boards
- Venezuela high court targets key opposition leader
- 10-year-old immigrant with cerebral palsy released
- Chase Elliott still frustrated, unmoved by Hamlin apology
- Sounders are through to conference finals, await opponent
- Michigan asks judge for quick deal on Flint water supply
- Trump arrives in Hawaii on eve of first official Asia trip
- Kurt Busch, 4 other drivers top 200 mph in Texas qualifying
- Tanaka decides to stay with Yankees, not use opt out
- Germans' bodies remain trapped 5 days after Peru crash
- Paris Masters Results
- Forever Unbridled scores upset win in Breeders' Cup Distaff
- Court records: Utah suspect admitted killing Colorado man
- Asians talk about expectations for Trump's visit
- Tanaka stays with Yankees; Indians keep Brantley
- Cheering fans greet World Series champion Houston Astros
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- The Latest: New Republic publisher resigns after allegations
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
- J.J. Spaun shoots 65 to take PGA Tour lead in Vas Vegas
- 69 Marines hospitalized in California E. Coli outbreak
- PGA-Shriners Hospital for Children Open Scores
- Drummond's FTs lift Pistons over Bucks 105-96
- LeBron James scores 57, Cavaliers top Wiz 130-122, end skid
- Redick's 3s, Simmons' triple-double lead 76ers over Pacers
- Porzingis has 37, leads Hornacek, Knicks over Suns 120-107
- Judge: Who'll run Nevada execution with no medical officer?
- Johnny Sauter wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief Results
- Harden, Rockets scorch Hawks in first half of 119-104 win
- Bulls use strong second half to beat Magic 105-83
- 1 million bees killed after Northern California truck crash
- James scores 57 as Cavs beat Wizards
- Actor Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
- Forbes scores 22 as Spurs beat Hornets 108-101
- Davis, Cousins help Pelicans stifle last-place Mavs 99-94
- Canadian James Piccoli wins Tour of Southland
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Millsap lifts Nuggets over Heat 95-94
- Connor McDavid sets up 3 goals, Oilers beat Devils 6-3
- Today in History
- DeRozan scores 37 as Raptors top Jazz 109-100 for 3-3 trip
- Favorite Ulysses scratched from Breeders' Cup Turf by vets
- The Latest: Trump visits Hawaii's USS Arizona memorial
- James scores 57 as Cavaliers beat Wizards 130-122
- Irving's big 2nd half leads Celtics past Thunder 101-94
- China border traders losing money amid N. Korea sanctions
- Nanchang Furniture Street celebrates its 66th anniversary
- Greeting cards sought for sick boy who may not see Christmas
- Josi, Predators hold off Ducks 5-3 in rematch of West finals
- Territorial losses suffered by Islamic State in Syria, Iraq
- Lopez drops 34 on Nets, D-Lo gets 17 in Lakers' 124-112 win
- Andre Greipel to race at Tour down Under
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Stampede on Indian river bank kills 3 during Hindu ritual
- TSMC founder Morris Chang bullish about near future for Taiwan chipmaker
- Riley Ferguson, No. 22 Memphis roll over Tulsa 41-14
- Immigrant girl with cerebral palsy released, now with family
- No prison for Bergdahl in sentencing for walking off post
- On eve of Asia trip, Trump pays visit to Pearl Harbor
- Congressional leaders call for sexual harassment training
- A look at women's advances over the years in Congress
- How Russian hackers pried into Clinton campaign emails
- The Hackers' Democratic targets
- Sessions gets more criticism from Trump, Russia questions
- New Zealand trounces Scotland 74-6 at World Cup
- Safety first for food imports from Japan: Taiwan Premier
- Monsoon rains kill 12 in southern India, displace thousands
- North Korea, trade, golf on Trump's agenda in Japan
- Light snow and rain to grow heavy in Northern California
- Iran displays missile during anniversary of embassy takeover
- Taipei police bust MMA drug trafficking ring
- Feng fires 63 to take sole lead at Japan Classic
- Mock referendum held by migrant workers receives major support
- Kuridrani leads Australia to 63-30 thrashing of Japan
- Petition to flog criminals forces Taiwan government response
- China makes disrespecting national anthem punishable by jail
- Pakistan in rare move announces family of rebel released
- Belgium minister: No politics in Puigdemont arrest warrant
- Egyptian mummies from British Museum to go on display at Taiwan's National Palace Museum
- US official: Rohingya should be returned safely to Myanmar
- In South Sudan, just 2 dogs patrol for wildlife trafficking
- Aerialist desperately needs medevac to Taiwan after breaking neck from 13-foot fall in Bali
- Russia struggles with legacy of 1917 Bolshevik Revolution
- South Sudan's capital tense as troops surround Malong's home
- Typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam, leaving 1 dead, 5 missing
- India exhibition seeks to gain investment in food processing
- England 349-6 at stumps in 2-day tour match vs. WA
- US tells staffers of Somalia mission to leave over threat
- Russian helicopter raised from the seabed in the Arctic
- American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe goes to court
- The Latest: Belgians have the arrest warrants for 5 Catalans
- Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri says he is resigning as premier, blames Iran for meddling in Arab affairs
- Slow the sands of time Sunday, standard time returning again
- Lebanese prime minister resigns amid tensions with Hezbollah
- Clashes between Iraqi forces and IS along Syria border
- Red Cross: $6 million in Ebola funds went missing from fraud
- "Mission Impossible" to shoot at famed Norway tourist site
- Islamic Association of Taiwan demands action against online comments
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- French jog to honor slain woman runner, protest sex abuse
- Rights lawyer to run against el-Sissi in Egypt's 2018 vote
- Sri Lankan motorists line up to buy gasoline amid shortage
- U.K. job site places Taiwan's National Chengchi University in 'Province of China'
- Some UK lawmakers deny sexual harassment allegations
- Venezuela frees 2 opponents as Maduro consolidates power
- Renowned Taiwanese author dies at 85
- As US prepares to leave UNESCO, envoy urges deep reforms
- Russian skater Kolyada holds on to lead to win Cup of China
- The Latest: American accused in Zimbabwe to stay in jail
- Olympian Nancy Kerrigan headlines infertility conference
- Felipe Massa to retire from F1 at end of season
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Latest JFK files say no evidence found of CIA link to Oswald
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Local voting districts seen as crucial to election security
- New Zealand chooses to bat vs India in 2nd T20
- Facing tumult at home, Trump sets out on lengthy Asia trip
- Facing tumult at home, Trump sets out on lengthy Asia trip
- Climate change: 5 things to know about Bonn climate summit
- Olympic rhythmic gymnastics champion Mamun retires at 22
- Tatler magazine apologizes for comments about Daisy Lewis
- A look at who's off to Asia with Trump, who's staying behind
- Valencia beats Leganes for 7th straight league win in Spain
- Machel: Global malnutrition is a 'hidden pandemic'
- NYC attack took toll on Belgian family; mom lost both legs
- Record crowd attends star ceremony for Latin icon Selena
- Vandeweghe, Goerges advance to WTA Elite Trophy final
- German, Turkish diplomats meet to discuss 'difficult issues'
- Stoke twice rallies for 2-2 draw against Leicester
- Toto Japan Classic Scores
- Toto Japan Classic Par Scores
- Austrian politician resigns amid sexual harassment claims
- Egypt TV presenter convicted over 'single mom' comments
- Rams-Giants: 2 teams headed in opposite directions
- Turkish Airlines Open Leading Scores
- Celtic extends unbeaten run to record 63 games
- Thousands protest German coal use ahead of climate meeting
- Trump pleas for Saudi Arabia to list state oil company in US
- Tough choice for wildfire survivors: Rebuild fast or better?
- Zaza, Florenzi back in Italy squad for World Cup playoff
- Ohio city refuses to give up fight against gas pipeline
- Greece-bound boat with 310 migrants stopped in Turkey
- ATP World Tour BNP Paribas Masters Results
- WTA Elite Trophy Results
- AP finds hackers hijacked at least 195 Trump web addresses
- Mob, fame, loss: Film details Rose Marie's surprising life
- Russia struggles with legacy of 1917 Bolshevik Revolution
- Krajinovic upsets Isner to reach Paris Masters final
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- High-tech shipping container lets students, refugees connect
- Arp scores on 1st start as Hamburg beats Stuttgart 3-1
- AP Explains: Bergdahl judge weighed complex leniency factors
- Kiradech, Lowry lead Turkish Airlines Open by 2
- BC-GLF--Shriners Hospitals Scores
- Brighton beats Swansea 1-0, moves into top half of EPL
- The Latest: President makes stop at Trump hotel in Honolulu
- India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Scoreboard
- Brighton, Huddersfield win to move into top half of league
- AP Explains: What is behind the Lebanese PM's resignation
- Berlin police stop street races, seize Lamborghini and Jag
- Santiago confirmed to host 2023 Pan Am Games
- ATP World Tour BNP Paribas Masters Results
- Van La Parra strike sees Huddersfield past West Brom 1-0
- Lawyer: Ex-'Boomer and Carton' radio host to fight charges
- Burnley excels again in 1-0 win at Southampton
- All Blacks beat Baa-baas 31-22 to begin European tour
- Bournemouth exits EPL drop zone with late goal at Newcastle
- The swift unraveling of Kevin Spacey _ in less than a week
- Munro's swashbuckling century helps NZ level T20 series
- Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals for PSG in 5-0 win at Angers
- Debate over Ken Burns Civil War doc continues over decades
- Lawsuit lawyers: Trump tweets 'an instrument of governance'
- Debate over Ken Burns Civil War doc continues over decades
- The Latest: Snow, rain in California, but fire areas are dry
- Ulysses out of Breeders' Cup with inflammation in front hoof
- First openly gay lawmaker elected to a statewide office dies
- The Latest: Big Money Mike wins again at Breeders' Cup
- Liverpool wins at West Ham in EPL as Mane returns to action
- Study finds horse DNA in 10 percent of meat dishes in Mexico
- KHL could pull out of Olympics over Russia doping cases
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Atromitos still tops Greek league despite scoreless draw
- Couple given prison sentences in Hawaii fake Botox scheme
- Romania: 3 workers repairing railway line die in rock fall
- Saudi Arabia intercepts missile targeting main airport
- Raiders activate rookie S Obi Melifonwu from IR
- United flight returns to Beijing after passenger altercation
- California governor talks climate change at Vatican
- Brazile says she considered replacing Clinton with Biden
- Taylor, Ingold lead No. 4 Wisconsin past Indiana 45-17
- Johnson still 2 options for chance at 8th NASCAR Cup title
- Lagace makes 24 saves for first NHL win, Vegas tops Sens 5-4
- Browns give Pro Bowler Joe Thomas $3 million raise
- Top Saudi official ousted, princes reportedly arrested
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Grizzlies' backups, 3-point shooting, too much for Clippers
- Grizzlies make 13 3-pointers, beat Clippers 113-104
- Samp wins at Genoa in city derby; Crotone beats Bologna
- Lagace earns first NHL win Golden Knights top Sens 5-4
- Sydney FC beats Melbourne City, sits atop A-League
- Ex- Salvadoran TV anchor accused of money laundering
- Porto beats Belenenses to stay ahead in Portuguese league
- No. 5 Irish survive injury scares, beat Wake Forest 48-27
- Kenseth plans time off in 2018, not calling it retirement
- UFC back at Madison Square Garden with 3 title fights
- New Zealand at full strength for WCup qualifier vs Peru
- Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun share lead in breezy Las Vegas
- Good Magic puts himself in Derby picture with Juvenile win
- The Latest: Trump looking forward to arrival in Japan
- Son of Japan abductee to N. Korea hopes Trump raises issue
- Over 70% agree vocational education good for careers: poll
- Prankster tosses yellow dye into Lincoln Center's fountain
- Cahill to travel to Honduras for World Cup playoff
- Drummond powers Pistons past Kings 108-99
- Gun Runner scores Breeders' Cup Classic victory
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Big Ten cracks up; Bedlam goes bananas
- President Donald Trump arrives in Japan, the initial stop on his first official visit to Asia.
- Wilson gets 2 goals; Capitals beat Bruins 3-2
- Pietrangelo scores twice as Blues beat Maple Leafs 6-4
- The Latest: Saint Preux kick KO tops punishing UFC prelims
- Grizzlies make 13 3-pointers, beat Clippers 113-104
- Shattenkirk lifts Rangers over Panthers 5-4
- Avalanche kick off long trip with 5-4 win over Flyers
- Stamkos scores in shootout, Lightning beat Blue Jackets
- Lipinets wins vacant IBF junior welterweight belt over Kondo
- Max Pacioretty lifts Canadiens past Jets in OT
- Towns leads Timberwolves past floundering Mavericks 112-99
- Davis, Cousins lead Pelicans in 96-90 OT win over Bulls
- Dallas uses 4-goal 1st period to beat Buffalo 5-1
- Anisimov nets late power-play goal, Blackhawks beat Wild 2-0
- Ma Ying-jeou departs Taiwan for California
- Erik Jones sweeps Xfinity in Texas; playoff spots still open
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Temperatures to rise in Taiwan as northeast monsoon weakens
- Trump arrives in Japan on Asia tour
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Typhoon kills 27, leaves 22 missing along Vietnam coast
- Durant helps Warriors pull away for 127-108 win over Nuggets
- Venezuela opposition leader seeks refuge in Chilean embassy
- Grim cost predicted in effort to destroy North Korea's nukes
- NASCAR XFINITY-O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 Results
- Wilder knocks out Stiverne in 1st round
- Today in History
- Anisimov scores as Blackhawks blank Wild 2-0
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Germaine grabs spot on USA Luge World Cup team
- China raises penalty for disrespecting anthem, extends law to Hong Kong
- Boeser gets hat trick as Canucks beat Penguins 4-2
- Pettis sets NCAA mark as No. 12 Washington rolls Oregon 38-3
- Taipei Confucius Temple is recruiting volunteers
- Keller helps Arizona beat Carolina 2-1 for 2nd win
- Wisconsin's Walker poised for re-election bid for third term
- Sharks beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Saudis arrest 11 princes, dozens of ex-ministers in shake-up
- Predators down Kings on Arvidsson's breakaway goal in OT
- 2 dead, 2,000 evacuated as storm strikes Malaysian state
- Suicide bomber strikes security HQ in Yemen's Aden
- Melania Trump visits Mikimoto, Japan's famed pearl retailer
- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal arrested in anti-corruption sweep targeting dozens of royals and ministers
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- The Latest: Saudi billionaire among dozens arrested
- US soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Scotland kicks 3 players out of World Cup
- Defending champion Feng fires 68 to win Japan Classic
- Brazile stirs Democratic strife; party chief seeks unity
- Jones runs wild late, No. 17 USC beats No. 23 Arizona 49-35
- Grim cost predicted in effort to destroy North Korea's nukes
- Sicilians vote for new governor in last test before 2018
- Smog blankets Pakistan, India, causing accidents, illness
- Over 10,000 join 5th annual Dyaco International Marathon in Taichung
- Severe storm strikes northern Malaysia, over 2,000 evacuated
- Kashima beats Urawa 1-0 to move closer to J-League title
- As crisis looms, Trump, Abe strengthen bond on the links
- Papua New Guinea, Italy win at Rugby League World Cup
- Slovak neo-Nazi leader defeated in regional election
- Taiwan independence activists around the world celebrate Su Beng’s 100th birthday
- Belgium studying Spanish warrant for ex-Catalan leader
- The Latest: Abe says he and Trump had good talk during golf
- Man detained after opening fire in Norway; no injuries
- Russia struggles with legacy of 1917 Bolshevik Revolution
- Princes and former officials arrested in Saudi Arabia
- A pilgrimage to the old Tainan, capital of early Taiwan
- BC-RGL--World Cup Glance
- Prominent Nubian activist dies in detention in Egypt
- England bowlers struggle in 2-day tour match
- Taiwan wins 36 medals in Germany’s iENA International Trade Fair
- The Latest: Poster rally calls for Catalan leaders' release
- French women ask Macron for attack plan against sexual abuse
- Insider Q&A: Market stability in uncertain times
- Water shortages parch Moroccan towns, prompt protests
- Widow of slain Pakistani spy blames popular news anchor
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Taiwan in London – 5 things that link Taiwan to London
- At least 86 Russian nationalist protesters reported arrested
- 9 people drown in eastern India's Bihar state
- Iraqi PM raises flag in border area taken from Islamic State
- Filipina Karen Ibasco wins Miss Earth 2017
- Former Disney star Ross Lynch goes very dark in film role
- Anti-coal protesters march in Germany before climate meet
- Saudi Arabia detains famed billionaire amid investment push
- Harassment reports rock UK Parliament as scandal spreads
- Belgium's state broadcaster: Catalan ex-president Puigdemont, 4 former ministers have turned themselves in to police
- Israeli media: Netanyahu's lawyer questioned in sub probe
- Goerges tops Vandeweghe to win WTA Elite Trophy
- Brussels prosecutor: Ousted Catalan president, 4 ex-ministers taken into custody to start extradition process
- 100 years after Russian revolution, Lenin statues abound
- Global Forecast-Asia
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Toto Japan Classic Scores
- Toto Japan Classic Par Scores
- Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Results
- Son strikes as Tottenham beats Palace 1-0 in Premier League
- Rose wins Turkish Airlines Open for back-to-back titles
- Bahrain orders citizens to leave Lebanon
- Iran's Supreme Leader appoints new Navy chief
- Girona beats Levante for 3rd win in a row in Spanish league
- Booze on the ballot: Utah dry town mulls allowing alcohol
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Lazio's match against Udinese postponed due to heavy rain
- Slaying that haunted family for decades now linked to racism
- Syria: Truck bomb kills dozens fleeing fighting against IS
- Sticker shock coming with California's new pot market
- Bodies of 26 migrants arrive in Italy as rescues intensify
- Police: 19 dead animals found in home, boy's bedroom
- With heavy police presence, crowds come out for NYC Marathon
- More border crossers prosecuted in 'new era' of enforcement
- Swiss sweep! Schar, Hug win wheelchair NYC Marathon
- The Latest: DNC head says ex-leader couldn't shelve Clinton
- Balotelli scores winner for Nice, then gets sent off
- Man City beats Arsenal 3-1, still undefeated in EPL
- Juventus survives early scare to beat Benevento 2-1
- Sock beats Krajinovic to win Paris Masters
- Pelosi supports training to prevent and report harassment
- Saudi's shock purge in step with crown prince's swift rise
- Parole board denies early release for mom of slain toddler
- Auction house says $700k sale for Prince's guitar a record
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Hoffenheim deepens Cologne's crisis with 3-0 Bundesliga win
- Egypt summons Western ambassadors over rights comments
- 'Thor: Ragnarok' rumbles to $121M box-office debut
- ATP World Tour BNP Paribas Masters Results
- Shalane Flanagan pulls away from Mary Keitany to become 1st American to win women's New York City Marathon since 1977
- Astana wins 4th straight Kazakh league title
- Flanagan upsets Keitany, ends US drought at NYC Marathon
- Son of Richard Dreyfuss says Kevin Spacey groped him in 2008
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya holds off countryman Wilson Kipsang to win New York Marathon, his 1st major marathon win
- Hezbollah: Lebanon PM forced to resign by Saudi Arabia
- Kamworor holds off fellow Kenyan Kipsang to win NYC Marathon
- Genoa fires coach Ivan Juric after derby defeat
- Eagles seek to continue surge against slumping Broncos
- Congolese election officials say long-awaited presidential vote will take place in December 2018.
- Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon's dies
- Congo: December 2018 date set for next presidential vote
- Marseille fans turn on Evra after attack
- Researchers in Mexico catch endangered vaquita porpoise
- 7 dead in Congo over dispute at suspended official's home
- Investigators scour past of man charged in NYC terror attack
- Ryan says health insurance mandate part of GOP tax talks
- Congo election commission sets Dec. 23, 2018 date for vote
- Case stirs question of school liability for student suicides
- Morata goal drought ends, Chelsea beats Man United 1-0
- Israel: Bodies of 5 Gaza militants found in destroyed tunnel
- Romania: More anti-corruption protests held blasting govt
- The Latest: AP counts 5 players protesting during anthems
- Report: Commerce head has stake in firm tied to Putin orbit
- Iran: At least 14 dead and 18 injured in road accident
- Local media report that several people have been shot at a church in South Texas
- AP Top 25: Notre Dame, Clemson rise; Ohio St, Penn St tumble
- Local media say multiple victims in Texas church shooting
- Everton rallies for 3-2 win over Watford in EPL
- Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- The Latest: Sheriff says church shooter has been taken down
- Turkish Airlines Open Leading Scores
- Long sentences for Albanian militants decried in Macedonia
- Mexico's rights agency criticizes strip search of migrants
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Former Czech PM Topolanek announces presidential candidacy
- Ben Affleck says he wants to be 'part of the solution'
- County official tells CNN he was told more than 20 killed and 20 wounded in Texas church attack, but it's unconfirmed
- Man gets 34 years in California real estate fraud scheme
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Reports: Queen Elizabeth has investments in offshore havens
- CNBC: New York Fed chief Dudley will announce retirement
- Greek police arrest driver of van packed with 50 refugees
- 8 points ahead, Man City will prove hard to catch in league
- The Latest: Gov. Walker backers, protesters gather for rally
- Uncertainty over Luiz after Chelsea defender is dropped
- Texas church attack the latest US mass shooting
- Player injured after being hit by smoke bomb thrown by fans
- Official tells The Associated Press more than 20 people were killed in the Texas church attack
- Guam divers rescued after currents move them to deeper sea
- Pastor's wife says she and husband were out of town when Texas church was attacked but teen daughter is among the dead
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Toronto FC loses 1-0 to Red Bulls, advances on away goals
- Beverly Ramos trained in Puerto Rico ahead of NYC Marathon
- AEK beats PAOK 1-0 as 3 players, 1 coach dismissed
- Meb runs final NYC Marathon to cheers, collapsing at finish
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- About 15 players protest during national anthem
- Mexico City plans quake memorial at collapsed building site
- Belgian official: Ousted Catalan leader Puigdemont, 4 allies to be conditionally released by Belgian authorities
- Schroeder, Hawks end 8-game skid, beat Cavaliers 117-115
- Two officials tell The Associated Press that the Texas church shooter was Devin Kelley
- Harvick passes Truex for Texas win, both clinch title shots
- Sporting loses ground after home draw in Portuguese league
- Small-town church where shooting was center of community
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-AAA Texas 500 Results
- Heat blow 25-point lead, bounce back to top Clippers 104-101
- Saudi helicopter crash reportedly kills high-ranking prince
- Governor says 26 people were killed in attack on Texas church in the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history
- Official: Texas church shooting suspect was dressed all in black, wearing tactical gear, including a "ballistic vest."
- Petr Mrazek makes 36 saves, Red Wings beat Oilers 4-0
- Saudi-led coalition closes Yemen's land, sea and air ports after missile targeted Riyadh
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Cahill unsure of fitness for World Cup playoff
- The Latest: Saudi coalition closes Yemen ports over missile
- MLS Playoff Glance
- Trump denounces Texas church shooting as 'act of evil,' says state has administration's 'full support'
- Elliott, Cowboys top improbable Hill TD to beat Chiefs 28-17
- Taiwan headline news
- Fiji to highlight Pacific climate plight at German summit
- Patrick Cantlay wins playoff in Las Vegas
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Par Scores
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting
- Eagles rout Broncos 51-23 to keep NFL's best record
- Avalanche trade Matt Duchene to Senators
- Kaohsiung still high on tourism despite fall in Chinese visitors
- Celtics extend win streak to 8 with 104-88 win over Magic
- Beal scores 38 as Wizards beat Raptors 107-96 without Wall
- Saudi Arabia blames Iran for Yemen missile launch, warns it could be 'considered as an act of war'
- Mathew Barzal has 5 assists, Islanders beat Avalanche 6-4
- Injury-riddled Hawks beat Cavaliers 117-115
- Barzal has 5 assists, Islanders beat Avalanche 6-4
- American student wins Mandarin speech contest in Taipei
- Shalane Flanagan, first American women to win New York City Marathon in 40 Years
- 10 Things to Know for Monday
- Toronto loses 1-0 to Red Bulls, advances on away goals
- Aldridge has 21, Spurs use big 3rd quarter to rout Suns
- Harden's career-high 56 lead Rockets past Jazz, 137-110
- Trump calls church shooting "act of evil"
- Lindgren leads Canadiens to 2-0 victory over Blackhawks
- MLS Playoff Glance
- Porzingis pours in 40, Knicks come from 19 down, beat Pacers
- Brees, Saints find margin for error in rout of Buccaneers
- Man linked to Texas shooting faced military court martial
- Teague's double-double leads Wolves past Hornets
- Typhoon death toll in Vietnam climbs amid widespread floods
- British galloper Marmelo favorite to win Melbourne Cup
- Asian stocks down after weak US jobs, as Trump trip in focus
- MLS Playoff Glance
- Starc continues fine form ahead of Ashes series
- Taiwan Cement sees burning tires as viable 'green' fuel
- Today in History
- SPM candidates in Penang ferried by trucks to reach examination centers
- England winger McGillvary to face judiciary on biting charge
- Paradise Papers: Huge data leak exposes tax haven secrets of world elites
- Officials: Possible tornado injures 8 in small Ohio city
- Carr throws for 300 yards to help Oakland beat Miami 27-24
- Photo of the Day: 'Angel's Tear' lands in Taitung
- Blazers edge Thunder behind Lillard's 36 points, 13 assists
- 25th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to kick off in central Vietnam
- New Argentina probe says prosecutor Nisman was murdered
- This Week: Earnings reports from CVS, Priceline and others
- Lopez, Ingram lead way as Lakers hold off Grizz, 107-102
- AP PHOTOS: Poverty, hardship laid bare amid homeless crisis
- Policeman testifies that 4 N. Koreans fled after Kim killing
- Harvard honoring Elton John for efforts to fight HIV, AIDS
- Matthew Tkachuk has shootout winner, Flames beat Devils 5-4
- Anthony Weiner set for prison stint for sexting conviction
- Writers urge Trump to seek release of Nobel laureate's wife
- Menendez jurors near deliberations in bribery trial
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- China adds 2 satellites to homemade global navigation system
- Taiwan President joins Taiwan independence activist's centennial birthday celebration
- Fourth nuclear power plant likely to be deferred for another year
- BC-FBN--NFL Standings
- Trump could face thorny issues on South Korea visit
- Taiwan's carbon emissions highest in ten years
- Australia proposes lawmakers prove they're not dual citizens
- Trump calls Texas church shooting a 'mental health problem at the highest level,' says gunman 'deranged'
- Malaysian terrorist Amin Baco is the new Emir of the Islamic State in Southeast Asia
- Qatar Airways pays $662M for 10 percent of Cathay Pacific
- SoftBank raising stake in Sprint, reports falling profit
- Yemen flights canceled after coalition shuts all ports
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- The Philippines prepares to host the 2017 ASEAN Summit
- German factory orders post 2nd consecutive increase
- Great design
- Colorado Walmart shooting suspect could face more charges
- Philippines arrests Indonesian wife of slain Marawi militant
- Police hone tactics to quell violence at hate-fueled rallies
- A new twist: Trump a victim of hackers years before election
- Ex-Trump aides ask judge to be removed from home detention
- Global climate talks begin in Germany with Fiji at the helm
- Ben Affleck says he wants to be 'part of the solution'
- US first lady learns calligraphy at Japanese primary school
- Brazile strains Dem unity ahead of key gov race in Virginia
- Report: Commerce head has stake in firm tied to Putin orbit
- Top UK North Ireland official in Brussels for Brexit talks
- Church gunman was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force
- Texas town revolves around church where shooting occurred
- House GOP weighs repeal of health mandate in tax bill
- 1.25 million people in South Sudan are facing starvation, double the number from the same time last year
- Trucks tangle traffic in Paris to protest holiday fair spat
- Caroline Wozniacki engaged to NBA player David Lee
- Pregnant woman and her in-laws among those killed
- 1.25 million face starvation in South Sudan
- Trump stands with Japan, denounces North Korean aggression
- Taiwanese tourist loses citizenship after getting quickie Chinese passport
- Texas church attack leaves 26 dead, small community reeling
- IBM Taiwan discusses AI and IoT at Tech Seminar in Taipei
- Sicily vote neck-and-neck between center-right and populists
- Trump stands with Japan, denounces North Korean aggression
- TV: Saudi king meets Lebanese outgoing prime minister
- Ex Catalan leader lambasts Spain while fighting extradition
- Japan families of N. Korea abductees meet Trump, seek help
- Taiwan Premier proposes plans to help investors acquire land
- Mattis faces questions from allies on Islamic State strategy
- UK PM May urges 'culture of respect' after abuse scandal
- Trump's Japan visit includes formalities and fish
- The Latest: Global climate talks begin in Germany
- Philippines aims to become a new hub for Mazu Festivals
- New tropical depression forms in the central Atlantic
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- West Ham fires manager Slaven Bilic
- Firm of detained Saudi prince seeks to reassure investors
- Netanyahu: Israel won't return dead militants as 'free gift'
- West Ham fires Slaven Bilic with team in relegation zone
- Uber tackles sex assault problem by pledging $5m to training
- Uber tackles sex assault problem by pledging $5m to training
- UN weather agency: 2017 set to be among top 3 hottest years
- Palestinian soccer officials get court date for FIFA case
- The Latest: Belgian politician criticizes Spanish govt
- Trump says Japanese leader sought relationship
- Romania: Ex-King Michael, 96, in frail health, family says
- Russian runner Maria Savinova appeals against doping ban
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Makelele leaves Swansea, becomes coach at Belgian team Eupen
- Broadcom is attempting to buy Qualcomm, a $130 billion deal that would create a tech goliath
- The Latest: Saudi king swears in new officials after arrests
- French league targets Saint-Etienne after pitch invasion
- Taiwanese reporter thanks deliveryman for saving him from near death
- Andrew Lloyd Webber is ready to write his own story
- AP PHOTOS: Intrepid Czech zookeepers round up their pelicans
- Larry David criticized for 'SNL' Holocaust jokes
- Man gets prison time for illegally harvesting Virginia eels
- Anthem picks former UnitedHealth executive to become CEO
- Archeologists discover ancient gymnasium near Egypt's Cairo
- Mo Farah, Wayde van Niekerk among nominees for best athlete
- Philippine troops kill 9 remaining militants in Marawi city
- CVS tops 3Q profit forecasts, shrinks 2017 expectations
- Saudi king swears in new ministers, replacing those detained
- Liberia Supreme Court delays presidential runoff vote until election commission investigates complaints of fraud
- Novel on Nazis' business backers wins top French prize
- Broadcom offers to buy Qualcomm in $130 billion deal
- School bus strike affects some NYC area school districts
- Liberia Supreme Court halts presidential runoff elections
- Funeral set for New Jersey victim of bike path attack
- Gov. Abbott suggests connection between gunman, Texas church
- Guardian journalist has book coming on Trump and Russia
- Bono among figures named in leak of tax-haven documents
- Bitcoin still on the rise, despite shuttered Chinese exchanges
- New York Fed chief Dudley retiring
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Players to get more power from new FIFA contract rules
- House explosion leaves 2 adults hurt in Ohio; cause unclear
- ATP draw ceremony featuring female models criticized
- Britain: 1 UK missionary kidnapped in Nigeria last month has been killed, three others have been freed
- 3 Britons kidnapped in Nigeria are freed; 1 is killed
- Target to offer shoppers a breather after Thanksgiving
- EBay removes listings of Hawaii beach sand from its website
- G-7 health ministers: climatic factors impact health
- Detroit Institute of Arts launching gallery for Japanese art
- Bus crash in Senegal kills 25 people, some on pilgrimage
- A list of some US house of worship shootings since 2012
- Quotes from US President Donald Trump's Asian tour
- England, Wales put aside rugby rivalry to train together
- Mexico detains wanted US polygamist, 4 wives
- Target to offer shoppers a breather after Thanksgiving
- Russia eyes civil lawsuits to overturn doping bans
- Supreme Court rejects Samsung appeal in Apple patents case
- Investment queen: a look at Elizabeth II's fortune
- Markets Right Now: Tech companies rise but telecom tumbles
- Supreme Court removes obstacle to executing Alabama inmate
- Cyprus says public debt drops swifter than expected
- Supreme Court passes on taking John Madden Football case
- Zimbabwean information minister says Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired in a major government shakeup
- Kelsea Ballerini might be country's next star
- Comedian Patton Oswalt marries actress Meredith Salenger
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Zimbabwe Vice President is fired, says information minister
- APNewsBreak: Mariah Carey, N.W.A. up for Songwriters Hall
- Palermo lives up to the Italy of popular imagination
- US resumes 'limited' visa services to Turkish citizens
- Susan Linnee, ex-AP bureau chief in Madrid and Nairobi, dies
- Blackpool owners lose court case against Latvian businessman
- Storms rip through East, Midwest; 2 dead in flooded home
- The Latest: Judge may lift Manafort, Gates home confinement
- Emenalo quits as Chelsea's technical director, leaves club
- Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to attend regional summits
- Liz Weston: 4 Steps to Disaster-Proof Your Finances
- Review: Billy Bragg delivers the news on 'Bridges Not Walls'
- Berlin neighborhood evacuated after WWII bomb found
- US stocks rise as $103B chipmaker deal lifts tech stocks
- Brother Love: Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his name, again
- Greek police break fake ID network active throughout Europe
- Pakistani consulate staffer killed in Afghanistan
- Review: Actress Krysten Ritter writes tightly plotted novel
- The Latest: Menendez lawyer tells jurors bribery not proved
- Rose McGowan memoir 'Brave' coming in late January
- Catalan crisis Belgium's 'nightmare,' Spain ties at risk
- Egypt opposition lawyer announces bid for presidency
- Boris Johnson accused of imperiling jailed UK-Iranian woman
- Bautista's $17.5M option declined by Blue Jays
- Former Casey Anthony lawyer is convicted in NY drug case
- State official: Victims fatally shot inside Texas church ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years
- Sen. McCain treated at Walter Reed for torn Achilles tendon
- 'Mad Men' creator delivers big with first novel
- The Latest: Abe's gifts for Trump include table runner
- Lives of anxiety: Immigrants seek sanctuary in US churches
- Miles Bridges of Michigan State headlines preseason AP All-America hoops team by wide margin with 61 of 65 votes
- Michigan State's Bridges tops AP preseason All-America team
- Officials say that former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner has reported to prison for having illicit contact with a 15-year-old
- The Latest: Anthony Weiner starts 21-month prison sentence
- The Latest: Tax-writing committee takes on GOP overhaul plan
- Police: 19-year-old shoots, kills student at Brazil school
- Silent march in Poland honors man who burned self in protest
- Argentina president places memorial flowers at NYC bike path
- Berlin police investigate theft of small Holocaust memorials
- Honduran pleads not guilty in Florida mall bomb plot case
- Zara working on 'hardship fund' for unpaid Turkish workers
- Nebraska Air Force base expands protection against drones
- AP ANALYSIS: Saudi crown prince's arrests are a risky gamble
- Injury-plagued Wei-Yin Chen plans to remain with Marlins
- CMA Awards predictions: Who will win, and who won't
- Town weighing effects of taller buildings near Grand Canyon
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Judge to rule on trial delay in Chinese scholar's case
- Get Started: Mixed small business reception for GOP tax plan
- Another hearing set over Cowboys RB Elliott's 6-game ban
- Inmate asks Arkansas high court to halt upcoming execution
- Yankees' Cashman was concerned with Girardi's 'connectivity'
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- The Latest: Alabama to seek new execution date
- Gunshots outside Greek party offices in Athens, no injuries
- LPGA rookie Sung Hyun Park of South Korea takes top ranking
- 2 men in truck chase down Texas church shooter: 'Let's go'
- Egypt coach defends tactics, selections before last qualifer
- Austrian swim champ gets 12-month doping ban
- 'The Simpsons' vow to help Puerto Rico in new online video
- Italy has simple plan for Sweden in WCup playoff: No change
- Missouri funds from 2004 road measure don't pay debt service
- No indication Texas shooter connected to antifa
- 2 Mexican agents arrested in extortion attempt
- Police officer acquitted in fatal traffic dispute shooting
- Review: Author delivers compassionate look at the displaced
- Review: Author delivers compassionate look at the displaced
- 'He spoke with his feet': Tributes pour in for retired Pirlo
- Mexican police find 8 flaming, dismembered bodies on road
- Review: Author delivers compassionate look at the displaced
- Broadcom's megadeal for Qualcomm would top tech deal list
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Feds seek to revoke US citizenship of 4 Minnesota Somalis
- Family to get $4.8M in crash involving 'Melrose' actress
- AP says 1 complaint filed against Oreskes by employee
- Former CIA agent to do community service for cleric kidnap
- Deadly warehouse fire suspect says landlord also responsible
- Indianapolis chief wants 2 officers fired over shooting
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Minnesota Twins hire Derek Shelton as bench coach
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- UN condemns violence in Myanmar forcing Rohingyas to flee
- Trump seeks billions of dollars to counter NKorean missiles
- Why debt from GOP tax cuts might impose a painful price
- Transgender woman says she was jailed with men, assaulted
- France opens investigation into new Charlie Hebdo threats
- California inmates escape from court, considered dangerous
- Nancy Friday, author of 'My Secret Garden,' dead at 84
- Slain man was shot in back by police, death certificate says
- Must-do bills in a divided Congress could lead to shutdown
- Catalonia faces 10 percent tourism hit in fourth quarter
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Turris gives Predators center depth to match anyone in NHL
- Trial in Michigan airport stabbing put off until July 30
- Review: Kid Rock delivers on strong 'Sweet Southern Sugar'
- Man denies fatally shooting ex-college football player
- Mexico arrests 2 police in killing of US citizen, resident
- The Latest: Officials confirm 9 tornadoes in Ohio, Indiana
- The Latest: California inmates escape from court with help
- Petitions filed in Kenya against Kenyatta win in repeat poll
- Fox cancels airing of ad saying Trump should be impeached
- Qualcomm and Michael Kors climb while Sprint and Schein skid
- The Latest: Murder charges filed in fatal Walmart shooting
- Report: Apple moved offshore billions to new tax havens
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Pens appreciate now-Coyotes coach Tocchet's role in Cup wins
- How major US stock indexes fared on Monday
- Column: As sponsorship dollars dwindle, NASCAR's stars fade
- Calls for end to Mexico's capture of endangered porpoise
- Tesla acquires machine-maker Perbix
- Sony pulls festival premiere of 'All the Money,' with Spacey
- Ruling party extends control in Nicaraguan local elections
- Coach says NFL's Texans have discussed signing Kaepernick
- BC-US--Index, US
- Rates rise at weekly auction for US Treasury bills
- Judge sentences Ohio terror suspect to 27-year prison term
- Police in Virginia fatally shoot woman armed with knife
- Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter considers run for mayor
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Next Gen Finals: 8 tennis players for the future
- Business Highlights
- Mexico seizes 31 lbs. of highly potent drug fentanyl near US
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Manuscript of man who fatally shot Oswald up for auction
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Officials: Air Force didn't submit Texas church shooter's criminal history to FBI, as required by Pentagon rules
- 7 minor league players draw drug suspensions
- Air Force failed to submit Texas shooter's criminal history
- Trump expresses 'great confidence' in Saudi leaders after anti-corruption push: 'They know exactly what they are doing'
- Rifle, handguns linked to gunman in Texas church shooting
- Are all ties to Russia now sinister, or some just business?
- 76ers start West Coast road trip with Embiid on the bench
- Trump: 'Great confidence' in Saudi anti-corruption push
- Dallas man arrested at White House after alleged threats
- New podcast focuses on 2 Klan killings in 1964 Mississippi
- American Airlines settles disabilities case for $9.8 million
- Judge ignores recommendation, sends Meek Mill to prison
- Third federally protected gray wolf killed in Oregon
- The Latest: Oreskes says AP email exchange was 'innocent'
- Jury can't agree on child killer's fate; judge to decide
- Rangers exercise option on Perez, decline Napoli, Barnette
- Box Office Top 20: 'Thor: Ragnarok' commands $122.7 million
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- Del Rio hopes win vs Miami helps Raiders get 'mojo' back
- Former Minnesota Twins coach Rick Stelmaszek dies at 69
- Nevada presses toward execution with new chief state doctor
- Bowles says Jets' dancing D couldn't cut it on 'Soul Train'
- Magnitude 4.2 quake jolts western Taiwan
- Winless Shanahan evaluating how 49ers handle adversity
- Former Trump adviser Page tells panel about 2016 Russia trip
- Hong Kong court allows young democracy activist Joshua Wong to appeal prison sentence
- Dodgers exercise option on Forsythe; Ethier is free agent
- Hong Kong court grants activist Wong's prison appeal bid
- Fatal Mississippi police shooting: Judge dismisses $35M suit
- Fatal Mississippi police shooting: Judge dismisses $35M suit
- Taiwan headline news
- Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic; no threat to land
- Run game returns as Utah breaks 4-game losing streak
- US ends temporary permits for Nicaragua, holds on Honduras
- Rodney Crowell, Kelsea Ballerini honored by ASCAP
- Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain, Arrieta among 9 with $17.4M offers
- Carlson scores in overtime as Capitals beat Coyotes 3-2
- President Trump arrives in South Korea amid escalating tensions with North Korea
- Bruins solve Minnesota goalie Dubnyk early, beat Wild 5-3
- How Lidong, 1st day of winter, is observed in Taiwan
- Rangers rally past Blue Jackets 5-3 for 4th straight win
- Marner helps Maple Leafs top Golden Knights 4-3
- Summer-like weather forecast for Tuesday
- Today in History
- Television Academy expels Harvey Weinstein for life
- Rekindling storms home to win the 157th Melbourne Cup
- Facebook may introduce new ‘red envelope’ feature
- Lions win 30-17 as QB Matthew Stafford dissects Packers
- Indonesia threatens to block WhatsApp over sexual content
- Scheifele nets 2, Wheeler has 4 assists, Jets top Stars 4-1
- Russell has 23 points, 9 assists; Nets beat Suns 98-92
- Irving takes charge, Celtics beat Hawks for 9th straight win
- Pakistani ex-premier appears in court on corruption charges
- Irving takes charge, Celtics beat Hawks for 9th straight win
- BC-FBN--NFL Glance
- In Ecuadorean cave, meals offered in darkness by the blind
- Menendez jurors to resume deliberations in bribery trial
- AP PHOTOS: Homelessness up amid housing shortage, high rent
- Why debt from GOP tax cuts might impose a painful price
- Foreign newborn babies to automatically receive health insurance
- Businesses brace for the unexpected on Trump's Asia tour
- North Korea, trade deficit on agenda of Trump's China visit
- UN food agency chief plans to visit North Korea amid drought
- Carlson scores in OT, Caps beat Coyotes 3-2 for 3rd straight
- Asian stocks rise after Wall Street gains, oil surges
- Standup comedian says he won't seek 3rd term as Ohio mayor
- New sentencing date set for Ohio man who plotted US attacks
- Move over, dodgeball: Schools pump up phys ed with choices
- Taiwan activists ask Trump to raise rights case with China
- British soccer player Tim Chow to join Taiwan team after all
- BC-HKN--NHL Glance
- South Korean police on high alert over Trump protests
- Kevin Durant, Warriors overcome shooting woes to beat Heat
- A Saudi-orchestrated resignation throws Lebanon into turmoil
- BC-BKN--NBA Glance
- Tatar scores late in 3rd to lift Red Wings over Canucks 3-2
- Air Force admits fault in reporting shooter's past crimes
- Texas authorities: We won't mention shooter's name again
- Lions snap 3-game skid in 30-17 win over struggling Packers
- Taiwan minister postpones APEC trip to Vietnam due to visa troubles
- Diamonds stolen from Taipei Jewellery and Gem Fair
- Toyota profit rises on sales growth, cheap yen, cost cuts
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Air Force error allows Texas church shooter to buy guns
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Rifle, handguns linked to gunman in Texas church shooting
- Louvre Abu Dhabi prepares to unveil itself to the world
- Authorities: Victims range from 18 months to 77 years old
- Solomon Islands Prime Minister voted out shortly after Taiwan president's visit
- New Australian government lawmaker under dual citizen cloud
- Taiwanese tourists robbed in Papua New Guinea
- Top 5 highest-earning Taiwanese singers in 2017
- On point: Thomas making progress, could join Cavs earlier
- Area resident hailed as hero for engaging Texas gunman
- News outlet: Lebanon's outgoing PM leaves Saudi to visit UAE
- Israeli media: Closest Netanyahu aide grilled in sub affair
- NFL HALFWAY: Wentz, Goff exceed expectations in Year 2
- Texas church gunman had run-ins with the law before shooting
- Official: suicide attack on a local TV in the capital Kabul
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- A look at the Louvre Abu Dhabi by the numbers
- Prime Minister of St. Lucia to visit Taiwan
- In Seoul, Trump strikes hopeful note on North Korea
- Death toll from Vietnam storm climbs to 69 ahead of summit
- Egypt's president says he won't seek a third term in office
- Voters in New Jersey and Virginia elect new governors
- Face to Face with Nest's smartest home security camera
- Ousted leader: Europe must speak up for Catalan separatists
- Video shows female scooter driver torn in half by truck in Kaohsiung
- Spotlight is on governor's races in Virginia, New Jersey
- 3 militants, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting
- Trump cites "good progress" on North Korea, urges Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal"
- Threatened medical deduction seen as valuable, versatile
- Democrats try to look forward but are still haunted by 2016
- The Latest: Moon cites need for pressure on North Korea
- Premier League club West Ham hires David Moyes as manager
- West Ham hires David Moyes as manager
- Combat and cultural readiness key for new Army trainers
- German Greens signal flexibility in coalition talks
- Aussie pacer Starc takes 2 hat tricks in warmup for Ashes
- Russian journalist goes on air for 1st time since attack
- Iraqi VP asks for arms, training for Sunnis in his country
- Injured Finn ruled out of England's Ashes tour to Australia
- Crush of tough issues could bring about government shutdown
- The Latest: Trump: Gun control may have caused more deaths
- Tweeter-in-chief ready to confront China's 'great firewall'
- Yemeni spokesman threatens to attack Saudi, UAE airports
- Germany's BMW sees Q3 earnings slip on higher investments
- Are all Russia ties now sinister, or are some just business?
- Former Trump adviser Page tells panel about 2016 Russia trip
- World's biggest shipping company counts cost of cyberattack
- AP PHOTOS: A walk through the new Louvre Abu Dhabi
- In ar partisan tone, House panel starts work on GOP tax plan
- Mass Rapid Transit system to be built in southern Taiwan
- Japan woman gets death sentence in partner serial killings
- Trump and his wife treated to delicacies by SKorean 1st lady
- Clean India campaign promotes use of toilets to improve public health
- NTU acid attack victim suffering from dreadful wounds
- Leaks show Russian oligarchs registering jets in Isle of Man
- Multiple arrests in French raids over suspected attack plot
- Egyptians send letter criticizing US actress Helene Hunt
- Image of Asia: Inspecting the Indian honor guard in smog
- Appeals court argument set for Texas immigration law
- Issuing a Taiwan eID is not what the Lai Cabinet should be doing now
- Jailed Malaysian opposition leader to undergo surgery
- Trump says tougher gun laws not answer after Texas shooting
- Family of woman detained in Iran demands action from UK
- Tiger attacks employee at zoo in Russia's west
- Filipino doctor denies he financed New York bombing plots
- The Latest: UN humanitarian flights to Yemen grounded
- Near but far: Trump, Kim find themselves closer than ever
- First pastry shop receiving Islamic certificate appears in Eastern Taiwan
- Video of US first lady, teens and K-pop star goes viral
- Turkish PM welcomes US resumption of visa services
- Florida State becomes 3rd university to suspend Greek life
- The Latest: Call for separatist coalition in Catalan vote
- Florida State becomes 3rd university to suspend Greek life
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Kenya male lions seen in intimate act; bonding, experts say
- Benjamin who? Pavard is surprise inclusion in France squad
- Maduro's allies strip leading Venezuela opponent of immunity
- Estonia arrests Russian man suspected of being FSB agent
- Trump backs Gillespie by Twitter on Election day
- Film critics bar Disney from awards over L.A. Times dispute
- Yellow ribbons await Taiwanese rights activist locked up in China
- Quotes from US President Donald Trump's Asian tour
- The Latest: Polls open for NJ, VA governor's races
- Olympic marathon champ Sumgong banned 4 years for EPO
- The Latest: Colombian woman arrested in Swiss raids
- Love from three sisters turns grandma’s village in southern Taiwan into tourist attraction
- UN official: Fight against IS in Iraq left huge destruction
- Coast Guard rescues ill woman from cruise ship off Key West
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Germany: Inmate allegedly raped wife during visit with kids
- Natalie Portman honored in Israel with 'Jewish Nobel Prize'
- Pennsylvania's new signs urge tourists to pursue happiness
- Hans Schaefer, who won '54 World Cup with West Germany, dies
- Valeant beats Street 3Q forecasts
- Taiwan Air Force Mirage jet disappears over water
- Volkswagen, Google cooperate on quantum computing research
- Ex-assistant coach ends whistleblower lawsuit against PSU
- Scottish Parliament evacuated after suspicious package found
- Sri Lanka's gasoline shortage continues
- Driver fired in Central African Republic bribery case
- Thousands of parking tickets may go unpaid after delay
- Colombian Hass avocados arrive in US for first time
- UN reports sharp increase in attacks against worshippers
- 5 pieces of art you should see at the Louvre Abu Dhabi
- Ex-player's NFL concussion payment would go to restitution
- Croatian businessman Ivica Todoric arrested in London
- Ask Brianna: What should I do if I think I'm underpaid?
- Romanian autoworkers protest government plans to hike taxes
- Police: Headset-wearing Dunkin' worker sold drugs on job
- Germans, Libyans blame each other for botched migrant rescue
- Italian bank Intesa's profits rise amid lower loan losses
- 5 out for England ahead of Germany, Brazil friendlies
- Tropical Storm Rina moving north over the Atlantic
- Spain's World Cup jersey sparks controversy
- World Cup qualifying tournament reaching its climax
- A Michelin food guide for Taipei announced for Spring 2018
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Global Forecast-Asia
- France backpedals on pledge to cut reliance on nuclear power
- Trump not invited to Paris climate summit next month
- Top Indonesia court overturns discriminatory religious law
- Fossil fuels will be main energy source for decades - OPEC
- Egypt judiciary orders review of notorious Cairo prison
- 17 people try to oust Flint mayor in winner-takes-all recall
- NATO aims to send 3,000 more troops to Afghanistan
- New Adams opera re-examines California's Gold Rush
- Welsh politician who resigned amid harassment claims dies
- FEMA rethinking ban on disaster aid to church buildings
- African Union force begins troop withdrawal from Somalia
- Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday
- Syria indicates it will sign Paris climate accord
- Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
- EU hopes leaks lead to Europe-wide deal against tax havens
- Theater director in Hungary fired after actor's abuse claim
- Book Review: 'Wayne and Ford' ponders movie-bred masculinity
- AP Photos: The peak that France, Germany fought for in WWI
- Los Angeles Zoo's old Indian rhinoceros euthanized
- Communist supporters mark Bolshevik Revolution centennial
- US sets end for temporary residency program for Nicaraguans
- Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trading
- Man gets 20 to life in fatal stabbing of Ithaca student
- McKennie, Carter-Vickers could make US soccer debuts
- The Latest: Menendez jurors resume deliberations
- Dane guilty of murder in South Africa demands mental exam
- Hong Kong is the world's top city for international visits
- Stocks start higher behind health care companies and banks
- 'Shameless' star Ethan Cutkosky arrested on suspicion of DUI
- The Latest: Schiff says Russia is capable 'cyber-adversary'
- Venezuelan journalist says freed after 2 days in captivity
- Sex scandal, gaffes add to trials of beleaguered Theresa May
- Lawyer to jury: Ignore 'noise' to convict ex-jail union boss
- Senate committee backs new sanctions targeting North Korea
- US job openings flat in September as hurricanes slow hiring
- Humana cuts jobs, adds jobs elsewhere
- Official says Puerto Rico needs 'unprecedented' US help
- 'Monk' star Tony Shalhoub's 'irresistible' Broadway musical
- Looted painting in US hands ordered back to French family
- IOC suspends Frank Fredericks after being charged in French investigation of 2016 Olympic hosting vote
- Croatia needs Modric to get back to his best for playoff
- Pope offers condolences for Texas church shooting
- Russian tycoon funds digitizing Jewish manuscript collection
- Blind couple: Uber driver denied them service, dragged man
- IOC suspends Frank Fredericks over French corruption charges
- World Science Forum holds first Mideast conference in Jordan
- Mattis on sharing with FBI: Must 'find out what's going on'
- Pain relievers worked as well as opioids in ER patients
- Syria, Iran vow to defend themselves amid regional tensions
- Ousted Catalan president makes first public appearance in Brussels since answering Spanish arrest warrant.
- Russia returns as Lisbon hosts Eurovision Song Contest
- Waymo rolls out autonomous vans without human drivers
- NZ win toss and bowl first v India in 3rd T20
- MLS Playoff Glance
- NASA seeks nickname for tiny, icy world on solar system edge
- Trump administration moves ahead with Obama menu-label law
- Oxford professor takes leave amid rape allegations
- 'Millard Salter's Last Day' is winning novel
- Koscielny to end France career after World Cup
- Business group apologizes, cancels 'Hunt for the Indian'
- Indiana prosecutors pushing against medical marijuana
- Schiff to AP: Trump, Russia threaten democracy
- Top EU diplomat: US should stick to Iran nuclear deal
- Correction: Earns-Engility Holdings story
- Man pleads not guilty to killing boy, attacking mother
- A year on, Trump makes election win a key topic on Asia trip
- Illinois parents charged with 6-year-old's starvation death
- Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot during traffic stop
- At 81, Berlusconi back at the center of Italian politics
- The Latest: Republican says donors want to get taxes done
- FIFA to reveal all 2026 World Cup votes, aims for clean bids
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jon Stewart headline NYC fundraiser
- Arizona Rep. McSally tells colleagues she'll run for Senate
- Austrian club fined for fans' racist abuse of opponent
- AP Exclusive: Oldest map to use word 'America' up for sale
- Serbia fined $160K for fan politics at World Cup qualifiers
- Israeli media mogul apologizes over sexual harassment claims
- UConn trio headline AP women's hoops All-America team
- Report: Rights abuses by Mexican military largely unpunished
- Nashville caught in battle between growth, preservation
- Breweries lock horns over moose-themed names, logos
- Iron Maiden singer writes about bullying, cancer and flying
- Justices seem inclined to side with tribe in casino case
- VAR problems causing major headache for German soccer league
- Swedish skier taking World Cup break to treat depression
- Roman road discovered during digging in German city Aachen
- India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Scoreboard
- UK tweaks offer on citizens' rights ahead of Brexit talks
- Royals promote from within to fill out Yost's coaching staff
- Big stakes in Beijing: A triumphant Xi vs. a chastised Trump
- Independent or not? Separatists question Spanish courts
- Review: New Lee Child novel is bold and mysterious
- Man charged with hiring hackers to sabotage former employer
- Photographer Hedison emerges from celebrity shadow in Paris
- Ads or free speech? Court weighs signs blasting a business
- California proposes armored cars to transport pot tax money
- School websites hacked to show pro-Islamic State message
- Panel finds Baltimore van driver not guilty of all 21 administrative charges related to the death of Freddie Gray
- NYTimes calls Weinstein lawyer conduct inexcusable
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- Iowa governor seeks review of couple's work for Saudi Arabia
- Canadian Mounties arrest 5 naked people after car crash
- Charles Roven to get David O. Selznick Producers Guild award
- Wisconsin lawsuit blames drug makers for opioid crisis
- In retirement, Owen Roizman discovers digital photos, Oscar
- Michigan Senate looks to allow concealed guns in schools
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Thousands of Guatemalans block highways in protest
- Senate committee approves Trump's pick for Army secretary
- Fatal shooting of protected sea otter probed by California
- Florida will sue pharmaceutical company over pension losses
- Gay soccer star Robbie Rogers retires from LA Galaxy
- Story of Louis Vuitton: As travel changed, so did luggage
- AP Source: Suns deal Bledsoe to Bucks for Monroe, 2 picks
- Mass shooters exploit lapses, limited laws to get guns
- The Latest: Cornyn urges military to submit criminal records
- Unbuckled child slams into windshield; mom arrested
- Seattle lawsuit challenges bar on entry of refugee's family
- Yellen says public trust in Fed ethics is critical
- Book: Hackers pursued Democrats into last days of election
- APNewsBreak: Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk jailed for refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses, to seek re-election
- US consumer borrowing up $20.8 billion, most in 10 months
- Michigan lawmaker puts top aide on leave amid allegations
- New Jersey GOP congressman LoBiondo to retire after 12 terms
- Saudis' bolder moves to confront Iran echo across region
- APNewsBreak: Anti-gay-marriage clerk to seek re-election
- Imagine Dragons among Vegas shooting benefit headliners
- The Latest: Disney ends LA Times ban after backlash
- Man died at VA hospital; nurse wrong about resuscitation
- The Latest: Michigan panel OKs concealed guns in schools
- Mickelson geared toward winning a Ryder Cup in Europe
- Apollo 12 astronaut Richard Gordon, who circled moon, dies
- Azarenka says custody dispute keeps her out of Fed Cup final
- How wealthy would gain at expense of others in GOP tax plan
- Court wrestles with whether school can be blamed in suicide
- Twitter doubles character limit to 280 for (nearly) everyone
- The Latest: Pennsylvania State Police trooper in critical
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Samoa pick Nanai-Williams at flyhalf, debut 2 for Scotland
- GOP tax plan's proposed benefits and burdens, at a glance
- UCLA, Georgia Tech players questioned by police in China
- Pasco County, Florida, sheriff confirms retired pitcher Roy Halladay killed in small plane crash
- Talking points ahead of rugby's end-of-year internationals
- Eagles, Steelers remain top 2 in the latest AP Pro32 poll
- The Latest: Judge orders release of execution drug info
- Weight Watchers and Royal Caribbean jump; TripAdvisor dives
- Penn State says it punished 7 in Penn State frat death
- Pitcher Roy Halladay dies in Gulf of Mexico plane crash
- Arkansas asks court to deny inmate's bid to halt execution
- The Latest: Man denied marriage license weighing candidacy
- Notre Dame-Miami showdown will pit strength versus strength
- Former star pitcher Halladay killed in Florida plane crash
- How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday
- Guatemala court allows lawmaker probe in journalist murders
- Man admits stealing wedding ring from dead stabbing victim
- Arizona GOP senator, Trump Jr. fight on Twitter over guns
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Illinois Senate rushes to fix sex-harassment quandary
- California bans use of some farming pesticides near schools
- New path eyed for high-voltage transmission lines in Idaho
- FBI identifies latest victims of suspected MS-13 violence
- Series a winner for Fox, but doesn't match last year
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 30-Nov. 5
- Christie gets into it with voter, calls it 'joy' of service
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Arkansas Supreme Court stops Thursday's scheduled execution of inmate whose lawyers claim he is severely mentally ill
- Michigan senators seek federal investigation of pipelines
- "Hamilton" creator visits Puerto Rico, announces $2.5M fund
- Snap 3Q loss more than triples, stock tumbles after-hours
- Notre Dame employees keeping free birth control coverage
- Column: Continuity in cups could lead to a closed shop
- Winning T-wolves eager for litmus test vs. champion Warriors
- Observers call for murder inquiries after Nicaragua election
- Business Highlights
- Mexican citizen to be executed in Texas for killing cousin
- Shot clock & Hawk-Eye most popular changes to tennis players
- Poll shows strong support for death penalty in Arkansas
- Next Gen Finals Results
- California to collaborate with EU, China on carbon markets
- Russia and West clash over blaming Syria for chemical use
- The Latest: Lawyers argue against Texas immigration law
- The Latest: Poll shows support for Arkansas death penalty
- Forbes says Commerce head overstated wealth by $2 billion
- AP Explains: Why smartphones are giving the police fits
- Marine to spend year in brig for deadly rollover
- California approves rescue plan for shrinking Salton Sea
- Murray sure he'll be ready for tour at start of 2018
- Foes of Obama oil-gas rule ask court to reconsider ruling
- President Donald Trump has scrapped a surprise visit to the Korean demilitarized zone due to poor weather.
- Transcript of AP interview with Rep. Adam Schiff
- Judge allows Massachusetts museum to sell Rockwell art
- Lions' win at Green Bay helps them in quest to win NFC North
- Giants quarterback Eli Manning not ready to sit just yet
- Air Force: Racial slurs written by 1 person who was targeted
- Philly electing a district attorney to replace convicted one
- Argentine president says prosecutor's 2015 death was murder
- No change in top 4 of CFP rankings; Georgia, 'Bama 1-2
- USA Gymnastics hires Kerry Perry after sex abuse scandal
- Documents: Top political donors used offshore tax loopholes
- Democrat Ralph Northam wins Virginia's hard-fought race for governor
- Severe pollution hits Indian capital, causing health worries
- Trump visits Beijing amid mounting tensions over trade
- Most workers worried about proposed revision of overtime rules: poll
- Trump and the DMZ: The surprise that wasn't to be
- Migrant fishermen to be protected under revised regulations
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- Leaders of company that made Halladay's plane 'devastated'
- Marty Walsh wins 2nd term as Boston mayor, tops Tito Jackson
- Hamels, Utley and others react to death of Roy Halladay
- US women rout Finland 8-2 to open Four Nations Cup
- Democrat Bill de Blasio easily wins re-election as New York City mayor
- Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio wins 2nd term
- Trump cast absentee ballot in New York, White House says
- Mavericks stops 6-game slide with victory over Wizards
- Tarasenko, Schwartz score in 1:35 span, Blues beat Devils
- Taiwan Headline News
- Trump, in speech to South Korean lawmakers, warns North Korea: 'Do not underestimate us. And do not try us.'
- Ryan helps Hurricanes beat Panthers 3-1, snap 4-game slide
- The Latest: Newly elected Philly prosecutor wants change
- McDavid scores quickly in OT, Oilers beat Islanders 2-1
- Penguins spoil Tocchet's return in 3-1 victory over Coyotes
- Jarnkrok, Rinne power Predators past Blue Jackets 3-1
- DeRozan scores 24 points as Raptors beat Bulls 119-114
- Porzingis hits tiebreaking 3, Knicks beat Hornets 118-113
- Golden boy: Rockies' Arenado wins 5th straight Gold Glove
- Northern and eastern Taiwan experience rains and low temperatures
- The Latest: Weaver survives recall, remains Flint mayor
- Packers' struggles without Rodgers go beyond offense
- Gallagher, Benn lift Canadiens over Golden Knights 3-2
- Japanese maples turning red on Taiwan's Alishan
- Taiwanese fighter jet reported missing
- Nashville city council approves financing for MLS stadium
- McDavid scores quickly in OT, Oilers beat Islanders 2-1
- Philippines backs down in S. China Sea after Beijing protest
- Virginia Democrats make huge gains, could take over House
- Today in History
- Aldridge leads Spurs' barrage against Clippers, 120-107
- Pouliot scores go-ahead goal in Sabres' 3-1 win over Caps
- Jokic scores career-high 41 as Nuggets beat Nets 112-104
- Nissan's profit flat over inspection scandal, legal costs
- Australian artist recreates grungy Kaohsiung building in miniature
- Saric scores 25 as 76ers beat Jazz 104-97 for 5th straight
- Henrik Sedin scores first of season, Canucks top Flames 5-3
- AP PHOTOS: For many on West Coast, the streets serve as home
- China reports narrower monthly trade surplus with US
- Love powers Cavaliers past Antetokounmpo, Bucks 124-119
- Pacific Rim countries seek accord on open markets at APEC
- France's Macron, Arab leaders to inaugurate Louvre Abu Dhabi
- Latin American suspects in Taipei NT$255 million diamond heist fly to Hong Kong, Turkey
- Randolph helps Kings knock off Thunder 94-86
- Democrats come close to retaking Virginia House
- Evans, Conley help Grizzlies hold off Trail Blazers 98-97
- Coast Guard Academy honors grad for combat role in Vietnam
- Pakistan judge rejects ex-PM's plea to merge his 3 trials
- US showpiece at world's fair leaves a legacy of unpaid bills
- Dozens of Tamil men tell AP that Sri Lankan security forces raped, branded or tortured them. Government denies charges.
- Judge OKs transfer of terrorist suspect from Chicago to NY
- Taiwan grounds Mirages as search for pilot and jet continues
- BC-HKN--NHL Glance
- Dozens of men describe rape, torture by Sri Lanka government
- Mexican citizen facing execution in Texas for killing cousin
- Gunman once fled mental health center, threatened superiors
- Shore scores OT winner, Kings beat Ducks 4-3 in thriller
- Men report rape, torture under Sri Lankan government
- Jerusalem protests look to preserve ultra-Orthodox lifestyle
- Saudis' bolder moves to confront Iran echo across region
- President Donald Trump arrives in China for first official visit amid regional tensions on trade, North Korea
- Taiwan President seeks to strengthen ties with Haiti
- Suspect identified in shooting of Pennsylvania state trooper
- Asian markets fall after Wall Street decline
- Roy Halladay remembered for his hard work and generosity
- So far, so good for Rockets and Wolves, but not for Thunder
- UCF's Tacko Fall is 7-foot-6, and his game is still growing
- 'The Wave' at Iowa brings sense of community, pride
- Lily festival kicks off in Taichung
- Scandal hangs over college basketball headed in 2017-18
- Elton John celebrates 25 years of AIDS foundation
- ACC trio headlines list of top seniors across country
- Taiwan train bomber sentenced to 30 years and 4 months in prison
- Special Topic: 2017 New Taipei City Health Charity Award Medical Service Award winner: Wu Ching-hui
- Red Wings stuck in muck between great and bad teams in NHL
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- UK's Theatre in Education project launched in Taiwan
- Walking beaches, volunteers amass data on dead seabirds
- Trump to push China on trade, North Korea during 2-day visit
- Taipei announces autonomous vehicle field test program
- Snapchat and Twitter adopting new looks to gain more users
- Love's 32, LeBron's 30 push Cavaliers past Bucks 124-119
- Davis powers Pelicans past Pacers 117-112
- One year later: For Trump, the 2016 election is ever-present
- The Latest: Trump tours Forbidden City with Xi
- Virginia rejects 'Trumpism' as Dems score major wins
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei recognised with Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2017
- Suicidal man slips from mother's grip on 4th story after girlfriend breakup
- Israeli media mogul steps aside amid sexual assault claims
- Striking protesters disrupt transportation in Catalonia
- Special Topic: 2017 New Taipei City Health Charity Award Medical Education Award winner: Fan Chi-chen
- GOP tax bill would kill deduction for student loan interest
- House GOP blocks Dems on child taxes as Senate bill emerges
- England's McGillvary cleared of biting charge at World Cup
- Transgender woman makes history in Virginia House seat win
- FBI again finds itself unable to unlock a gunman's cellphone
- Troops, residents of Vietnam's Hoi An clean up from floods
- Germany: police detain man hiding python in his pants
- Iran pledges to support Lebanon stability after PM resigned
- Malaysian teen and Taiwanese gangster accused of 'Macau Scam'
- Jumping children, soldiers greet Trump at Beijing airport
- Prosecutors show $2 million in cash at trial in Moscow
- Iraqi PM defends plan to trim Kurdish region's budget share
- Taiwan's Matsu Islands offer NT$2,000 travel subsidies to foreign visitors
- The Latest: Rajoy: elections to bring 'new era' to Catalonia
- Top German court strengthens intersex identity rights
- US lauds Saudi exposure of Iran's support for Yemen rebels
- Civic knowledge in Taiwanese kids ranked second highest in the world
- Taipei is world's No.14 city destination: Euromonitor
- Yoo opens with a 65 to lead Blue Bay LPGA by 1 stroke
- Indonesian university establishes first Taiwan studies center
- Sky may shut UK news operation if it is a hurdle to Fox bid
- '7 Years in Tibet' director caught in tax haven accusations
- UK Cabinet minister under fire over secret Israel meetings
- Kelly's ex-deputy readies for own DHS confirmation hearing
- 'Synchronous global growth' expected for 2018: asset manager
- 5 things to know about Zimbabwe's 1st lady, likely successor
- India lauds last year's rupee swap, even as economy slows
- Cross carrier Keith comes to Taiwan
- More than 500 asylum seekers stay in Papua New Guinea camp
- Chinese, US companies sign deals the 2 sides say are worth $9 billion during Trump visit
- Norway: Crashed chopper's damaged data recorder found
- German government advisers raise economic growth forecast
- Morocco launches first spy satellite, gets strategic boost
- US, Chinese companies sign contracts during Trump visit
- Pakistani police arrest aunt in husband poisoning case
- Florida to execute man convicted of 2 decades-old murders
- Ford, Chinese partner form electric car venture
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- UN labor agency backs Qatar reforms on migrant worker rights
- Egypt top appeals court upholds 5-years prison for activist
- Expert warns of further radicalization after Marawi siege
- Aussie forward Tim Cahill hoping to be fit to face Honduras
- Defense seeks to show political link in Kim Jong Nam killing
- Polish government asks citizens to multiply like rabbits
- Quotes from US President Donald Trump's Asian tour
- EU pushes cut in car emissions, boost for electric vehicles
- Former Belgium striker Josip Weber dies at 52
- After Kenya vote drama, secessionist talk enters mainstream
- Chinese internet company Tencent buys a 10 percent stake in Snap
- Denmark's hopes rest on Eriksen in World Cup playoff
- MSIG Taiwan Action Asia 50 to take place at Shihmen Reservoir Nov. 11
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Uber reaches for the skies with plan for sleek flying taxi
- Turkish police intercepts Colombian suspect in Taiwan jewelry theft
- NATO to improve the way it commands and deploys forces
- Durkan takes strong early lead in Seattle mayor race
- Greek soccer officials to stand trial for match-fixing
- Dismantling of old Tappan Zee Bridge begins
- Philly-area township board member quits amid child porn case
- Dutch prosecutors: Impose life sentence for Ethiopian crimes
- Germany defender Boateng ruled out of England friendly
- Tencent buys 10 percent stake in Snap
- As Brexit talks stall, European cities hunt for London jobs
- Germany says US diplomacy under Trump less predictable
- Philippines launches TV tourism campaign
- Woman faces sentencing for fiance's river kayaking death
- 5 children killed when bomb explodes at Tanzania school
- Screams of "Help!" draw 911 call, but parrot is the screamer
- Syrian troops encircle last Islamic State-held town
- Benched at his club, World Cup is focus for NIreland keeper
- Review: 'Murder on the Orient Express' is a lavish romp
- The Latest: 'The doctor is in,' Virginia's new governor says
- Massachusetts towns reeling after 3 students killed in crash
- MGM meets 3Q profit forecasts
- British royals' visit to India clouded by leaked finances
- Hoboken elects first Sikh mayor, dismisses racist flyers
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Romance novel model pleads guilty to bank robbery
- Carrie Underwood, Paisley celebrating a decade as CMA hosts
- Syrians file legal complaint in Germany against Assad govt
- AmCham lauds Taiwan's new foreign talent act as breakthrough towards global society
- Oscar is a cat of the world but he didn't like flying
- Romania shifts social welfare cost from firms to workers
- Kremlin says Putin and Trump likely to meet in Vietnam
- NJ politician who posted Confederate flag picture re-elected
- BroadwayHD to offer West End plays and musicals
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe says fired deputy plotted to take power
- Judge dismisses suit over hack of Hernandez jailhouse calls
- Russian journalist says attacker was intent on killing her
- US takes steps to make it harder for Americans to visit Cuba
- 100 years on, Tate Modern explores Russian revolutionary art
- French parliament lifts Le Pen's immunity over tweets
- German officials celebrate doubled Twitter character limit
- EU to shift Turkey membership funds to bolster judiciary
- Holiday juggling: Businesses balance customer, worker needs
- Stephens provides boost for US in Fed Cup final at Belarus
- 5 tips for shopping for beauty products
- Buffon's career at a crossroads in World Cup playoff
- Austrian police find 400,000 ecstasy tablets worth millions
- Family of Welsh politician who died say his treatment unfair
- Markets Right Now: Stocks opening slightly lower Wednesday
- Kim Kardashian West mum on all those sibling baby rumors
- Russian court refuses to consider lawsuit against Putin
- Actor Ed Westwick under investigation for sex assault report
- Ex-President Barack Obama expected in Chicago for jury duty
- Man City announces record revenue despite trophyless season
- Swiss prosecutors won't pursue Polanski rape case
- Edmunds sizes up Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk meets Erdogan in Turkey
- Argentine prosecutor says colleague's death was murder
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- The Latest: CBO sees less savings in health mandate repeal
- Macedonia: Ex-security chief convicted over wiretap scandal
- Zimbabwe's fired vice president says he left country after threats and will return to lead: Statement
- Woman charged with murder warned against forced marriage
- The Latest: Zimbabwe's fired VP says he fled after threats
- Palestinian police chief says Hamas must give up Gaza arms
- Big cruise ships visiting Venice to be re-routed
- The Latest: French president arrives at Louvre Abu Dhabi
- US stocks start lower as banks and technology firms slide
- Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council
- Keith Urban records song inspired by Harvey Weinstein
- Senate panel narrowly backs Trump pick for NASA chief
- Lewis Hamilton not distracted by 'Paradise Papers'
- New Jersey politician who joked about women's march defeated
- Police: Ex-Minority leader was naked when he broke into home
- Samoa's test matches not under threat, World Rugby says
- Former Yahoo CEO says no company or agency immune from hacks
- Mexico defends rights record after report on military abuses
- After notable career, Donald Sutherland finally lands Oscar
- The Latest: Hearing for Trump's pick for Homeland Security
- Menendez jurors enter 2nd full day of deliberations
- Imitating 'Curb,' St. Louis man ticketed for honking at cop
- Mexico's independents: tech problems stop them from running
- Sean Combs 'just joking' on name change from Diddy to Love
- 'Rapid Ruth' Ginsburg is quick with justices' first opinion
- AT&T exec says 'uncertain' when Time Warner deal will close
- Jury deliberates in trial of ex-NYC jail guards union boss
- US, UK and France urge UN to maintain Syria chemical experts
- The Latest: Obama heads to downtown Chicago for jury duty
- Celebrity chef and author Antonio Carluccio dies at age 80
- Judge imposes gag order in Manafort, Gates criminal case
- Judge permits psychological exam for 'El Chapo'
- Jury deliberates child rape counts vs. Nicki Minaj's brother
- Russia: Fire flares at spy agency headquarters; no injuries
- WBC cuts doping suspension for Russian boxer Povetkin
- House, Senate negotiators agree on $700 billion for military
- Vikings add Bridgewater to active roster, put Bradford on IR
- Correction: Earns-Take-Two Interactive story
- Liberia president frustrated over runoff election delay
- Romania: Royal family reports ex-king's grandson to police
- Virginia woman makes history as openly transgender delegate
- Likely Austrian chancellor pans partners' visits to Crimea
- Commentary on killings draws strength through repetition
- Texas can pay most for Otani, followed by Yankees and Twins
- Top US man Jack Sock's tennis season ends on high in London
- Former TV anchor says Spacey sexually assaulted her son
- Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace to lead Met Gala
- Woman held in Tunisia after car tries to run over police
- The Latest: Ex-TV anchor says Spacey assaulted her son
- Pet ferret found dead in smoking oven, roommate charged
- Court could hear case of Boston Marathon bomber's friend
- US could have almost 16,000 troops in Afghanistan next year
- Collusion question remains after first Mueller indictments
- Iran bans hard-line paper for 2 days over threat to Dubai
- Trump environment nominee pressed on federal climate report
- Groups challenge continued US detention of Iraqi nationals
- Boy with rare disease gets brand new skin with gene therapy
- Stellar encore: Dying star keeps coming back big time
- Police: Man shoots 2 officers; later found dead
- Female directors are ready to topple an ignoble Oscar stat
- The Olympic sliding season begins, with high US expectations
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- The Latest: Officials release church shooting victims list
- Celtics F Al Horford to miss game with concussion
- The Latest: Lawsuits filed for man facing execution tonight
- Venezuela assembly passes new law clamping down on media
- WWII soldier to be buried on Veterans Day in Michigan
- EU to review steel giant ArcelorMittal's plan to buy Ilva
- Dems dissect election results and find big dose of good news
- Tony Stewart hints he may run some NASCAR events in future
- Josh Groban joins Tony Danza in Netflix's "The Good Cop"
- Sheep can recognize Baaaa-rack Obama's face, new study shows
- Sears posts decline in 3Q revenue due to store closures
- Abducted woman frees herself from car trunk in Phoenix
- 'Friends' star Aniston makes TV return with Witherspoon
- 'Clean and sober' Gordon getting fresh start with Browns
- The Latest: Police trooper saves own life with tourniquet
- The Latest: UK Cabinet minister quits over Israel meetings
- Jury backs graffiti artists who sued over destroyed work
- Pakistan bus crash kills 15
- College Football Picks: 7 ranked vs ranked games _ again
- Traffic ticket firm sues over unlicensed law practice claims
- French designer Gaultier to make theater show of his life
- Chicago-area police say murder suspect fled to Mexico
- British foreign secretary discusses Iran with US lawmaker
- Egyptian president gives backing to Arab Gulf allies, says their security must not be threatened
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Egyptian president says regional crises can be resolved with dialogue but Iran must stop "meddling"
- Puerto Rico reports increase in overall deaths after storm
- Together again: Panera Bread to buy Au Bon Pain
- Egypt's el-Sissi warns Iran to stop "meddling" in region
- Efforts to capture, save Mexico's endangered porpoise end
- Official list of names of victims from Texas church shooting
- Man convicted of murder during Craigslist sale faces life
- Prosecutors scrutinize investor who served as Trump adviser
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- The Latest: No verdict yet in Menendez bribery trial
- The Latest: Transgender woman says her election brings hope
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- The Latest: Defense policy bill would allot Pentagon $700B
- Timeline of key events in the death of Argentine prosecutor
- Rand Paul says he suffered 6 broken ribs in bizarre attack
- Attorneys seek October trial in Chinese scholar's death case
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Top Trump lawyer urges extradition of ex-Salvadoran official
- Court: Former Russian official admits World Cup corruption
- 44 train engineers diagnosed with sleep apnea, sidelined
- Self-operating shuttle bus crashes after Las Vegas launch
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- 'Dark Sky' advocates gather in the bright lights of Boston
- Take-Two and Kraft Heinz rise while Snap plunges
- Challenger Frey beats incumbent Hodges for Minneapolis mayor
- Atlanta's Julian Gressel voted MLS Rookie of the Year
- Trump business opens online store for Trump merchandise
- Lamouchi appointed as Rennes new coach
- How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday
- The Latest: Wisconsin board approves Foxconn contract terms
- The Latest: Florida man awaits court on scheduled execution
- Woman switches tags to get $1,800 in electronics for $3.70
- BC-US--Index, US
- Wisconsin board approves $3 billion Foxconn contract terms
- House approves bill to expand hydropower
- X Days With iPhone X: Changing habits to embrace the future
- Oregon boy charged in killings of foster mother, 2 others
- Michigan may weaken policy on ship ballast water treatment
- Utah town appears headed toward keeping booze prohibition
- China's largest online retailer to buy Montana beef
- Mnuchin says Yellen yet to decide whether to stay at Fed
- Venezuela assembly passes new law clamping down on media
- ICC prosecutor promises new Libya charges if crimes continue
- Review: McDormand gives blistering turn in '3 Billboards'
- Colombia authorities make record 12-ton cocaine seizure
- University: Cheerleaders who knelt for anthem to be on field
- Pentagon: Probe of Niger deaths won't be done before January
- APNewsBreak: Board backs Utah officer in protested shooting
- Business Highlights
- UN humanitarian chief warns that unless blockade on Yemen is lifted it will face a famine with millions of victims
- Air Force Academy silent on motive in hate crime hoax
- Arkansas panel backs ban of herbicide dicamba
- Knicks' Porzingis to sit with ankle and elbow injuries
- Halladay was flying plane low, witnesses tell safety board
- UN warns of massive famine if Yemen blockade isn't lifted
- FDA OKs drug to block infection after marrow transplant
- Anthony's flagrant foul stands, NBA rescinds Westbrook's
- Carrie Underwood, Paisley celebrating a decade as CMA hosts
- Police: Man kills woman after she rejects marriage proposal
- Black candidates win mayoral races, could affect US politics
- AP PHOTOS: Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival
- Developers denied height near Grand Canyon but not deterred
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- The Latest: Truck driver cited in crash with driverless bus
- US Navy to run rare 3-carrier military exercise in Pacific
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Red Sox catching prospect Daniel Flores dies of cancer
- Dick Cheney once warned against military action on NKorea
- The Latest: Former US attorney elected Seattle mayor
- Man held in wife's death wants charges dropped, slams judge
- Feds: Parking lots owner swindled Los Angeles VA out of $11M
- Former Arsenal Villa manager Garde hired as Montreal coach
- Commerce secretary to sell stake in firm with Russian ties
- US ends special refugee program for Central America youth
- 10 Things to Know for Thursday
- Russia volcano ash drifts over northern Alaska
- India bags 7 UNESCO awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation
- Mixed martial arts champ Angela Lee in Hawaii car accident
- The Latest: Eric Church opens CMAs with 'Amazing Grace'
- Trump isolationism allows China to fill Southeast Asia void
- Man suspected of arson during Milwaukee riots indicted
- Taiwan's Taoyuan airport ranked 6th best in Asia for sleeping
- Partial list of winners at the CMA Awards
- Deported 'dreamer' arrested again for trying to enter US
- Taiwan headline news
- Cowboys' Elliott mum amid more legal limbo over 6-game ban
- Phoenix man found guilty in death of girl locked in box
- Minneapolis elects 2 black transgender City Council members
- 93-year-old World War II vet scores upset election win
- Man convicted of slashing one man's throat and fatally shooting another in 1991 is executed in Florida
- AP source: Jones threatens Goodell deal after Elliott ban
- CMA Awards hosts Underwood, Paisley poke fun at politics
- US women beat Canada 4-2 for 2nd win in 3 games
- Junior world champs Windsor, Alexandrovskaya in Olympic team
- Kevin Spacey to be cut from upcoming film, replaced by Christopher Plummer, persons close to the production say
- The Latest: Cuba says new Trump rules mark reversal for ties
- Jose Altuve voted best by players for 2nd year in a row
- Christopher Plummer to replace Kevin Spacey in Getty film
- Man on trans-Pacific voyage in ocean rowboat rescued
- Magic end two-game losing streak with 112-99 win over Knicks
- Pistons stay sharp, top Pacers 114-97
- Tobias Harris scores 23 points, Pistons beat Pacers 114-97
- Judge, Sabathia, Astros honored by New York baseball writers
- After rough night, top Trump backers differ on path forward
- 'There's no crying in baseball:' Lin Chih-sheng cries as he denies cheating
- Frederik Andersen makes 35 saves, Maple Leafs beat Wild 4-2
- Northern Taiwan remains wet, cool on Thursday
- Nevada judge may cut paralytic drug from Tuesday execution
- Watchdog urges Asian summits to address rights crises
- Baynes lifts Celtics over Lakers for 10th straight win
- Garth Brooks wins entertainer of the year at CMA Awards
- Today in History
- Australian leaders at loggerheads over citizenship crisis
- Vesey, Rangers beat Bruins 4-2 for 5th straight win
- Andersen makes 35 saves, Maple Leafs beat Wild 4-2
- China, US sign additional business deals valued at $206.5 billion on Trump's second day in Beijing
- Texas executes Mexican citizen for slaying of his 16-year-old cousin in 1997
- In China, Trump vows to change 'one-sided and unfair' trade relationship but says he doesn't blame Beijing
- Goran Dragic scores season-high 29, Heat beat Suns 126-115
- Pacific Rim ministers extend talks ahead of APEC summit
- Is air pollution killing Kaohsiung?
- US Congress drafts new ‘Taiwan Security Act’ as Trump meets Xi in Beijing
- China, US sign another $206.6B in deals during Trump visit
- Trump says he and Xi can solve 'probably all' world problems
- Study: Most student loan fraud claims involve for-profits
- US at climate talks may be like unhappy dinner guest
- England out for 293; rookie legspinner Fallins snares 5-73
- Sen. Sanders, DNC official to raise money for Vermont Dems
- CMA Awards highlighted by political, emotional moments
- Bannon set to address conservative group in New Hampshire
- Bill Clinton to speak at Boston green building conference
- National Toy Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2017
- Trade issues, North Korea in focus at Asia-Pacific summit
- Fifita named in All Blacks lineup for France test
- Cannavaro returns to replace Scolari at Guangzhou Evergrande
- Top moments at CMA Awards: Vegas, unity and the monologue
- John Glenn's Ohio birthplace to get historic marker
- Macron tours French naval base in Abu Dhabi near new Louvre
- Alaska signs deal to advance pipeline with help from China
- Cabinet passes draft amendments to the Labor Standard Act
- Lonzo Ball says ongoing shooting issues 'just in my head'
- Samoa rugby fans pledge funds for cash-strapped nation
- Curry, Thompson find their touch as Warriors beat T-Wolves
- Pence, Abbott attend vigil for victims of church shooting
- Official: Suicide bomber kills Afghan businessman
- North Korea, ever so cautiously, is going online
- North Korea goes online, but not the World Wide Web for most
- Lonzo Ball: No word from LiAngelo amid situation in China
- Bomb targeting senior police officer kills 3 in SW Pakistan
- 8 children among those killed in church massacre
- Namestnikov scores 2 as NHL-best Lightning stop Sharks, 5-1
- Photo of the Day: Sunset over Tai Lake on Taiwan's Kinmen
- The Latest: Talks to salvage Pacific trade pact underway
- Asia shares mixed as investors watch Trump's China visit
- The Latest: Alaska House speaker hails pipeline agreement
- There's no 'D' in faceoff: Defensemen take on an odd job
- Saint Mary's faces high expectations again as WCC leader
- Thirty-four illegal Taiwanese workers held by Philippine immigration officials
- Last year's Final Four teams expecting boost from transfers
- BC-BKN--NBA Glance
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Trump cooperates with Chinese effort to control image
- NFL HALFWAY: So many surprises, from Trump/anthem to Eagles
- BC-HKN--NHL Glance
- A guide to the 2017-18 college hoops season
- BC-Asian News Digest
- Alabama's Avery Johnson prepares to clear latest hurdles
- Turkey: 101 IS suspects detained in police sweep
- Martin hopes rejuvenated Tigers can help healing at Missouri
- Catalan lawmakers to testify in separatist rebellion probe
- Costco to bring Black Friday to Taiwan
- Pope seeks to defuse Korean tensions, boost nuke disarmament
- 7th Annual Taiwan International Conference on Tibet held in Taipei
- Draws for Nitto ATP Finals
- Carmakers Opel, Vauxhall to avoid involuntary layoffs
- At least 24 killed, 79 injured in Pakistan bus crash
- In election glow, Dems see health care as a winning issue
- Las Vegas shooting victims still searching for their heroes
- New faces to bring new diversity to Virginia lawmakers
- Study: Most student loan fraud claims involve for-profits
- Egypt's el-Sissi says Iraq, Syria militants headed to Libya
- Democratic wins: Start of anti-Trump surge or 'not so fast?'
- Senate bill to unwrap with tax cuts, end to local deduction
- GOP sees political fortunes rise and fall with tax cuts
- The Latest: Catalan lawmakers arrive to testify in court
- UN, aid groups warn of 'starvation and death' in Yemen
- Ex-principal in Kentucky to be sentenced in child porn case
- Burberry profits rise as it prepares for designer's exit
- Brexit talks resume amid warnings of timing running out
- Chiang Kai-shek look-alike spotted at train station
- AstraZeneca earnings fall amid patent protection losses
- Taiwan EPA Minister addresses the world in article on climate change
- Hanyu set to test Olympic preparations at NHK Trophy
- Mayor Keisha? Ethnic names no obstacle for black candidates
- Trump, Xi present united front despite differences
- Pomp and flattery: Asia rolls out the red carpets for Trump
- Karin Dor, would-be assassin in 'You Only Live Twice,' dies
- Austria: Man rescued after 5 days in deep glacier crevice
- Suspended sentence for Swiss man in German espionage case
- Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard backs goal-line technology
- Emirates profit rises despite Mideast tensions, oil price
- Spain well-served with strikers despite Costa's absence
- Syria war monitor says Islamic State militants evacuate their last stronghold, government seizes it
- The Latest: Tillerson says progress limited on China trade
- EU raises growth forecast for eurozone to decade high
- Hundreds of fish die at Tokyo aquarium due to lack of oxygen
- Alaska signs gas pipeline project deal with China
- In harsh corner of Uganda, herders fight climate change
- Siemens profit grows, but its power and gas unit suffers
- Man on trans-Pacific voyage in ocean rowboat rescued
- Ashleigh Buhai leads Blue Bay LPGA by 1 stroke
- Trump changes Twitter background to photo with Xi
- German prosecutors say they believe nurse already serving life sentence may have killed some 100 patients
- IS militants evacuate last stronghold in Syria to government
- Prosecutors: German nurse may have killed over 100 patients
- Draft amendments to Taiwan labor law has room for improvement, says entrepreneur
- Sri Lanka says it will investigate alleged torture of Tamils
- Hartley retained as England hooker and captain in Pumas test
- EU fails to agree on future weed killer use
- Indonesia police say gunmen occupy Papua villages
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Moscow court seizes property of prominent director
- Queen's award for Briton who helped thwart train attack
- Wales pick playmakers at 10 & 12 for Wallabies test
- British royal couple miss school visit in smog-hit New Delhi
- Romania: relatives of ex-King Michael, 96, embroiled in row
- Holy Smoke! Vatican to stop selling cigarettes
- Finnish, Russian defense administrations set up hotline
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Former death row convict to receive NT$28.12 million in compensation
- NATO boosts support to Afghanistan war; Falls short of goal
- Egyptian officials say 10 Nubians arrested over protests
- Defiant Hong Kong soccer fans boo China anthem at match
- Syria, Russia slammed at chemical weapons watchdog meeting
- The caliphate's collapse: A look at Islamic State losses
- Pennsylvania tree to adorn Rockefeller Center for Christmas
- I-Mei Easy Card donates to food safety
- Greek extremist gunman's furlough fuels security debate
- New Delhi residents offered masks as the city chokes on smog
- Imam in Denmark gets suspended sentence for anti-gay remarks
- Philadelphia Zoo euthanizes popular Asiatic black bear
- New Jersey diner adding gratuities to kids' bills
- UN labor agency to stop taking funds from tobacco industry
- 4 more Russian skiers banned for doping at Sochi Olympics
- Green groups criticize EU emissions trading deal
- Wall Street grinds higher a year after Trump election rally
- International court opens probe into Burundi violence
- The Indigenous People of Biafra march in Taipei
- Macy's beats 3Q profit forecasts
- Father of 14-year-old killed in rollover wants kids to learn
- Florida parents accused of neglecting girl's rotten teeth
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Applications for US unemployment benefits edge up to 239,000, 4-week average at 44-year low
- Applications for US unemployment benefits edge up by 10,000
- Hezbollah calls on Saudis to stay out of Lebanese affairs
- Hydrogen-powered trains to run on German rails from 2021
- Ohio judge: Ex-sub must serve jail time for showing film
- Brazil's Globo suspends anchor for apparently racist comment
- Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler has book deal
- 2 rescued as part of 9-story building collapses in Russia
- Erdogan slams opposition for installing LGBTI quota
- Study: More LGBTQ characters on TV series, fewer women
- 'Real-life Iron Man,' Harlem Globetrotter set Guinness marks
- Here comes La Nina, El Nino's flip side, but it will be weak
- Saudi Arabia says 201 people detained in sweep over a suspected $100 billion in embezzlement and corruption
- Saudi Arabia confirms 201 detained; $100B in corruption
- Sexual assault claims in NYC school locker room investigated
- Saudi Arabia orders its citizens out of Lebanon "immediately"
- South African intelligence agency moves against journalist
- The Latest: Saudi Arabia tells its citizens to leave Lebanon
- Cops: Man threatened worker in Sunday-Tuesday mixup
- Cyprus to start compensating failed bank's depositors
- Lebanon PM's party says he must return to country immediately
- Putin: Russian doping scandals could be US election meddling
- Germany expects higher tax take, cautious on spending
- Markets Right Now: Stocks opening lower on Wall Street
- Ireland to debut Aki in midfield against Springboks
- UK leader fills Cabinet post after 2nd resignation in a week
- Brazilian congressional committee votes to ban all abortions
- Italy forward Zaza in doubt for playoff against Sweden
- State Police cruiser stolen at traffic stop, found abandoned
- Marfo to debut at prop for Scotland vs Samoa at Murrayfield
- Olympic ethics panel to study allegations against Gilady
- Trump unaware as Abe falls in bunker during golf game
- Surprise: Companies are making bigger profits than expected
- National Basketball Association
- Will your store credit card survive 'retail apocalypse'?
- AP Exclusive: Russia Twitter trolls deflected Trump bad news
- Wiesberger leads in Sun City, Fleetwod 6 shots back
- The Latest: Director says Messing charge not 'reality'
- Tribe: Deputy fatally shoots teen on Wisconsin reservation
- Technology slump leads US stock indexes sharply lower
- Israel holds large air force drill with 8 other countries
- Israeli police to question Netanyahu over graft allegations
- Report: Connecticut police stopping minorities at high rates
- US woman arrested in Zimbabwe is ordered freed on bail
- Congress honors officers who responded to attack
- Scottish player suspended for insulting opponent with 1 eye
- Agnes Varda reflects on her 'ridiculous' honorary Oscar
- Mauritania blogger sentenced to death is released on appeal
- Felipe Massa retiring from Formula One, again
- French president says missile launched by Yemen's Shiite rebels was "obviously" an Iranian missile
- French president says he will travel immediately to Saudi Arabia to meet its crown prince to discuss Yemen, Iran
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Charges may change in Sen. Paul case
- Jackson Galaxy the TV cat guy is out with a new book
- Fox News hires former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka
- Trump's Mar-A-Lago gets approval to hire 70 foreign workers
- West Virginia signs investment pact with China Energy
- Jurors in 3rd full day of deliberations in Menendez trial
- Is it an emergency? Insurer makes patients question ER visit
- Hurricane sets off fierce debate about leaving Puerto Rico
- Family: Boy, 3, with dairy allergy died from cheese sandwich
- O'Shea using mainly Italy-based players for Fiji test
- Va. Republican who leads House Judiciary Committee to retire
- FEMA to relocate about 3,000 Maria survivors to US mainland
- Illinois investigated home of starved 6-year-old boy in 2016
- Austria's Flock wins women's World Cup skeleton opener
- Kindle with your kale? Amazon to open shops in Whole Foods
- Polish priest to sell his Porsche after car sparks scandal
- France soccer team to pay tribute to Paris attacks victims
- Jerome Powell's hearing for Fed chairman set for Nov. 28
- BC-GLF--Blue Bay LPGA Scores
- Pennsylvania trooper shot in traffic stop has 2nd surgery
- 20 GOP House members urge Speaker Ryan to act on immigration
- Southern Baptist Convention says pastor of Texas church that was site of massacre plans to demolish the building
- Canada Goose beats 2Q profit forecasts
- Mike Tyson sent back to the US after Chile denies entry
- New book alleges gay sex in Vatican dorm, shady banking
- The Latest: Church where massacre occurred to be demolished
- Amid political tension, NKorea and Malaysia meet in Thailand
- Starbucks adds new holiday drinks, offers 2-for-1 deal
- The Latest: Sentencing in Kentucky child porn case delayed
- Senate confirms Trump EPA nominee with oil industry ties
- Hey, coach! Alvarez balances tips, training on UFC's 'TUF'
- Zuckerberg nears end of US tour, wants to boost small biz
- RT editor says company will register as foreign agent in US
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- House panel to interview Russian-American lobbyist, Sessions
- Welsh leader defends conduct after accused politician dies
- Congressman and climate change activist awarded JFK honor
- The Latest: Senate bill retains mortgage interest deduction
- Board considers removing sex-ed magazine from junior high
- No bail or house arrest for accused Benghazi attacker
- Settlement: Red River determines Texas-Oklahoma border
- Ohio Court Clerk's Employee Charged With Leaking Search Info
- The Latest: 1 dead in shooting on busy I-95 in Providence
- As caliphate crumbles, US increases western Iraq footprint
- AP Interview: Israel planning UN action against Iran
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- CEO of yogurt giant Chobani expands in Idaho despite turmoil
- World War I widow to be honored in centennial ceremony
- Kuwait calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon, following similar moves by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain
- Police: Man assaults teen afraid of getting a flu shot
- What's next in the criminal probe of Harvey Weinstein
- US hits Venezuelans with sanctions in response to crackdown
- Researcher: Hernandez's brain was severely impacted by CTE
- Kansas City's Ike Opara voted MLS Defender of the Year
- BC-Business News Digest
- Review: Petit Biscuit's 'Presence' is swaying electronic pop
- Jumbo air tanker wins protest, may fight more US wildfires
- 13,200 more Kennedy assassination records released
- Feds backing out of lawsuit against nursing chain
- Neo-fascist Italian detained after attack on RAI reporter
- Environment group claims logs illegally shipped from Nigeria
- Nedbank Challenge Scores
- AT&T vs. Justice: Behind the dispute over Time Warner deal
- Report: Moore accused of sexual contact with 14-year old
- MLS Playoff Glance
- Messi presents World Cup 2018 ball in Moscow
- The Latest: State: Knife found at fatal teen shooting scene
- The Latest: GOPers call Roy Moore story 'deeply troubling'
- US says new airstrike in Somalia kills 'several militants'
- Moroccan teachers demand better protection from violence
- DEA cracking down on fake fentanyl traffickers
- John Paul I closer to sainthood as book debunks conspiracies
- Syria deal in the works ahead of likely Trump-Putin meeting
- 2022 World Cup head says Qatar doesn't support terrorism
- Mexico City: 2 detained in connection with quake collapse
- Romanian president pans plan to raise worker share of taxes
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Nebraska takes key step to initiate 1st execution since 1997
- Review: Blitzen Trapper tell stories on 'Wild & Reckless'
- Ohio governor won't spare the life of seriously ill inmate
- House panel approves GOP legislation to deeply cut taxes for corporations, double standard deduction, simplify tax code
- Hvorostovsky leads cast in recording of Verdi's 'Rigoletto'
- Report: Louis C.K. accused of multiple misconduct acts
- Nicki Minaj's brother convicted in rape case of preteen girl
- The Latest: Woman is first open lesbian in Virginia House
- Demonstrators protest outside NYC home of former Nazi guard
- Former AP Hawaii bureau chief Gordon Sakamoto dies at 82
- Talk radio host apologizes for comments on Halladay's death
- Canada's Humphries opens World Cup bobsled with win
- Disney hopes for its next blockbuster in newest 'Star Wars'
- Spanish judge jails Catalonia's top lawmaker in rebellion probe from independence vote, sets bail at $175,000.
- The Latest: Lawyer: executing ill inmate could be spectacle
- Walmart shopper hurt while buying melon wins $7.5M verdict
- Family: Woman killed in church shooting shielded grandson
- EBay and Stericycle slide while Macy's and Fox jump
- Advice for overseas basketball tours: Be aware, respectful
- 5 missing after fishing boat sinks in Brazil, 18 rescued
- Nigerian police arrest 2 suspects, kill 1 in kidnappings
- Sheriff: Wildfires point to usefulness of old technology
- Column: Russia should have no place in upcoming Olympics
- Indiana post office bombing defendant indicted on 5 counts
- Croatia eyes World Cup spot with 4-1 win over Greece
- US long-term mortgage rates decline to 3.9 percent
- BC-GLF--Nedbank Challenge Scores
- How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday
- Controversy as Switzerland beats Northern Ireland 1-0
- Highlights of House, Senate GOP plans to overhaul tax code
- Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson 1st to interview for manager
- Minnesota terror convict released to family
- Rian Johnson to create new 'Star Wars' trilogy
- Fox's Smith avoids story covered heavily by colleagues
- Nevada execution in doubt with paralytic drug out
- Governor investigating allegations of altered police report
- 'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84
- Patton Kizzire opens with 62 in Mexico, Fowler 3 behind
- Hawaii boat wreck shows eco-risk of fishing fleet practices
- Business Highlights
- Donovan won't run for US Soccer Federation president
- Probe into camera erasure in Penn St frat death completed
- The Latest: Governor lauds 'robust' anti-hazing policies
- Minneapolis transgender pols: Wins show hatred won't stand
- AP source: NBA to hold 2020 All-Star game in Chicago
- Senate backs anti-harassment training for lawmakers, staff
- Halladay to be remembered Tuesday at Phillies' spring home
- The Latest: Nevada execution postponed over paralytic drug
- Altidore says video backs up his account of tunnel clash
- Jones rests Lions for Pumas; Navidi grateful to Warburton
- Prosecutor wants probe of detective in wrongful conviction
- Pressure on Springboks and Coetzee to win away from home
- Doping ban for Peru captain threatens World Cup dream vs NZ
- OHL Classic at Mayakoba Par Scores
- OHL Classic at Mayakoba Scores
- Equifax profit slumps after data breach, still tops views
- Mayor: Court order allowing homeless camps creates hazard
- Coast Guard seizes 1,900 pounds of cocaine
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Church shooting victims face many obstacles in court
- Montreal's Olympic Stadium to get new roof for $250 million
- Judge: DACA phaseout should be open to judicial review
- Tourists say they contracted Hepatitis A on San Diego trip
- Gary Oldman marries for fifth time
- Ex-officer who shot unarmed teen had history of aggression
- Main arch of world's highest bridge launched
- Taiwan dancers to perform on DIAF opening day
- Pullout from Pacific Rim trade pact leaves US on sidelines
- China signs on to Alaska gas pipeline, but it's far from set
- 10 Things to Know for Friday
- Taiwan headline news
- New tropical storm not to affect Taiwan: weather bureau
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Attorney: O.J. Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel-casino
- Chinese authorities say LiAngelo Ball among 3 Americans caught shoplifting
- El Salvador warns Uber, drivers to cease operations
- Philippines says government militia killed Italian priest
- Newton: Panthers' season starting to have 'special feel'
- Broncos and Patriots headed in different directions
- Wall's 23, Beal's 22 help Wiz beat Lonzo Ball, Lakers 111-95
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Griffen, Vikings' defensive line pose challenge for Redskins
- Panama: Ex-president's sons got $50M in 'undue payments'
- Aging QBs Fitzpatrick, McCown proving worth to Bucs, Jets
- Giroux, Voracek lead Flyers to 3-1 win over Blackhawks
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Draisaitl's OT goal lifts Oilers over Devils
- Giants-49ers set to wage historic battle of the worsts
- Cowboys forced to take on Falcons without Ezekiel Elliott
- Massive fireball in hotpot restaurant injures 7
- DeRozan scores 33 as Raptors beat Pelicans 122-118
- Taiwanese mountaineering documentary wins big at Portuguese film festival
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Harden's triple-double leads Rockets over Cavs 117-113
- James Harden has triple-double, Rockets beat Cavs 117-113
- Today in History
- Zucker nets hat trick, Dubnyk helps Wild blank Canadiens 3-0
- Blues beat struggling Coyotes 3-2 in shootout
- Senior Chinese finance official: China will ease foreign ownership limits in finance, auto sectors following criticism
- Zucker, Dubnyk star in Wild's 3-0 win over Canadiens
- China to ease curbs on foreign business in finance, autos
- Pacific trade pact leaders due to meet on new deal
- Wilson throws 2 TD passes, Seahawks win again in Arizona
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Still waiting: Uhlaender trying to look ahead, not back
- National Football League
- Pigeon competitions take flight over rooftops of Cuba
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- With no Zeke, is arrow pointing up for Dallas?
- Ohio State: 83 students used group messaging app to cheat
- Ivanka Trump to appear at tax reform event in Maine
- Australia predicts conflict between asylum seekers, police
- Jagr scores first goal for Flames in 6-3 win over Red Wings
- Editorial: Trump and Xi should stay away from imperial overreach
- Taiwan not mentioned in Trump-Xi talks
- President Donald Trump arrives in Vietnam to attend international economic summit amid regional tensions.
- White House: Trump believes Moore 'will do the right thing and step aside' if sexual misconduct allegations are true
- 'Dukes of Hazzard' star to face indecent assault charges
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- After nearly 75 years, son pushes to find WWII crash site
- Olympic champion Hanyu pulls out NHK Trophy with injury
- After IS collapse, Syria government faces US-backed Kurds
- Most Asian shares track Wall Street losses on US tax fears
- Image of Asia: Melania Trump visits Beijing zoo
- Fox's jumper with 13.4 seconds left lifts Kings over 76ers
- AP Analysis: No end to war in sight as life worsens in Yemen
- Residents of Texas town feel helpless after church shooting
- Different laws and databases affect gun background checks
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Iran's first Oscar nominee directed by woman causes a stir
- Taiwan wants more workers and migrants from New Southbound Policy countries
- Silfverberg's 2 goals lead Ducks past Canucks 4-1
- Tearful meeting for pair forever linked by face transplant
- Morgan, Naeher help USWNT play Canada to 1-1 tie in friendly
- Stamkos, Kucherov propel NHL-best Lightning past Kings 5-2
- Afghan officials: Suicide car bomb kills policeman in south
- Trump addresses CEO summit in Vietnam
- Kaohsiung street artist announces plans for Taiwan's largest village of murals
- Kansas prosecutor wants help investigating former detective
- Trump tells APEC he won't let US be 'taken advantage of anymore' on trade, says 'I am always going to put America first'
- No sanction against Amiens after stadium barrier collapse
- Through Thursday, November 9, 2017
- Hungary auctions off paintings by an Indian elephant
- Islamists rally near Islamabad, demand removal of minister
- Myanmar hearing held for reporters charged with flying drone
- The Latest: Trump says won't allow US to be cheated on trade
- US says drone strike in Somalia kills 'several militants'
- Taiwan's Premier Lai calls on companies to raise starting salary
- Experts plan cleanup of Hawaii boat wreck leaking oil
- Senate GOP proposes to delay major corporate tax cut a year
- The gaping US trade gap: A sign of weakness? Not necessarily
- Highlights of House, Senate GOP plans to overhaul tax code
- California fire cleanup reaches new step: Clearing ruins
- North Carolina man leaps from street protests into politics
- Pope hopes to shift nuke paradigm: deterrence to disarmament
- Turkish police detain nearly 100 Islamic State suspects
- Trained hawks scare off smaller birds, draw stares in LA
- US woman accused in Zimbabwe is set to be freed on bail
- France still hunting for suspects in 2015 Paris attacks
- Egypt's IS affiliate kills 10 people in Sinai convoy attack
- Sudan's ICC-wanted president is set to visit Uganda
- Woman finds foster parents 20 years later to thank them
- Sexual misconduct accusations transform Alabama Senate race
- China's new passenger jet finishes first long-haul flight
- Music Review: Taylor Swift's 'reputation' is pure pop magic
- Behind group photos, 'bilats' are where much talking occurs
- China, US leaders square off over multi-nation trade deals
- 11/11: Tapping the singles economy
- Catharsis brings Burning Man spirit to nation's capital
- Mudiay's 21 points leads Nuggets past Thunder 102-94
- US officials: Deal with Russia on Syria's future is near
- France: Lebanon's Hariri not believed to be in Saudi custody
- Injuries galore in Seahawks' Thursday night victory
- Taiwan sports broadcaster joins Swiss euthanasia group
- UK panel to rule on whether Uber drivers are employees
- Papua separatists dispute Indonesia claim of hostage taking
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup – November 10
- World champ Medvedeva leads NHK Trophy after short program
- Climate activists stage protest at German coal-fired plant
- Prosecutors: Hamburg attacker wanted to kill Christians
- Indonesia selfie museum stirs outrage with Nazi display
- 'Pangolin' short film wins the Eco-Oscars
- South Sudan's civil war rages, bringing complaints of abuses
- French, German leaders want joint future 100 years after WWI
- Aerialist who broke neck in Bali lands in Taiwan for surgery
- Prosecutor wants 10 years prison for online sex offender
- Report: IS leader may be in eastern Syrian city of Boukamal
- 10 online shopping discounts for Double 11 day shopping in Taiwan
- High school student in India slits 7-year-old boy's throat to avoid exam
- More than 13 million gather in Karbala for Arbaeen
- Kobe Steel says focus on profit, targets led to scandal
- Shanshan Feng leads Blue Bay LPGA after 3 rounds
- Spain skeptical over Catalan official's vow to abide by laws
- Polish far-right march goes global, drawing people from afar
- The Latest: Beirut protests to Riyadh over PM's resignation
- UK employment tribunal says Uber drivers are entitled to basic protections such as minimum wage and vacation pay
- Top 10 alternative places to visit on Taiwan's east coast
- BC-RGL--World Cup Glance
- The Latest: UK panel says Uber drivers to get paid time off
- Upcoming events in Taipei for November 11 through November 20
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 11/13/2017
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Rights groups file case over French spy tech sales to Egypt
- Fiji secures quarterfinal spot with 38-10 over Italy at RLWC
- Creator of EU exit rules says UK can stop Brexit
- Ex-British double agent says Russian spies must save world
- Slovenia's president faces former actor in runoff vote
- Taiwan envoy to APEC meets Russian President Putin
- Paralympic decision on Russia by end of the year
- The Latest: Nobel-winning group head speaks at nuke meeting
- Woman who lived with sister's body asks to demolish home
- European Union moves to ban arms sales to Venezuela
- Homeless man credited for finding, returning $10,000 check
- The Latest: Catalan parliament speaker posts bail in Spain
- EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says no major decision on Brexit taken during talks this week
- The Latest: Bail posted for Catalan parliament speaker
- The Latest: EU says no decisions made in latest Brexit talks
- Russian parliament mulls response to US move on broadcaster
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- EU chief Brexit negotiator says progress in talks needed in 2 weeks to be able to move on to discuss trade from December
- Party in German gov't talks backs off eurozone fund demand
- Swedish radio station: Pirate broadcaster plays ISIS song
- Taiwan law bans political parties from running businesses
- UNESCO members confirm former French culture minister Audrey Azoulay as new chief of troubled UN cultural agency.
- France: Russian accident caused recent radioactivity spike
- Inmate's suicide leads to $7M settlement with prison company
- Troubled UNESCO confirms France's Azoulay as new chief
- Top spots to enjoy tea in Taiwan
- Marquez and Dovizioso go for MotoGP title in final race
- Germany swim instructor arrested on possible child sex abuse
- Vietnam’s ex-lovers market features relics from broken-hearted on sale
- Israeli firm apologizes for Weinstein work, to donate funds
- JC Penney reports rising same-store sales
- Large crack in NYC apartment building wall forces evacuation
- U.S. Air Force general says ballistic missile that targeted Saudi capital was Iranian and bore "Iranian markings"
- Vandeweghe to open against Sasnovich in Fed Cup final
- Doctor admits assaulting sleeping girl on flight
- Top Catalan lawmaker makes bail, cleared to get out of jail
- EU moves to speed troop deployments in and outside Europe
- US Air Force official: Missile targeting Saudis was Iranian
- Brazilians protest changes to labor rules, pension overhaul
- The Latest: Italy to phase out coal for electricity by 2025
- 4 arrested in Zimbabwe, accused of booing Mugabe's wife
- Jenny McCarthy alleges sexual harassment by Steven Seagal
- Eataly agro-food park seeks to be industry, tourism driver
- Ex-Scottish leader criticized for show on Moscow-backed RT
- Senate confirms former congressman as Netherlands ambassador
- The Latest: Japan's Abe says Canada differs on TPP 11 deal
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Magazine apologizes to Lupita Nyong'o over altering her hair
- Cyprus says it could send more light arms to Iraqi Kurds
- Police: No weapons found in truck police shot on I-95
- Man drops cocaine in his hat while in court on a drug charge
- Tensions as Paris suburb tries to stop Muslim street prayers
- Taiwan to review immigration policy to attract talents
- Waitress accused of stealing $70K from ex-Steeler's eatery
- Hamilton stays focused and tops first practice session
- Oklahoma woman who married mother pleads guilty to incest
- Police: Man arrested over threats to shoot striking teachers
- Buses upended in Berlin evoke suffering of Syrian refugees
- Rutgers receives $34 million gift in Soviet art collection
- Lebanon's Hezbollah leader says prime minister was forced to resign by Saudi Arabia, is held there against his will
- Neymar leads Brazil to 3-1 win over Japan in friendly
- Trump marks Veterans Day in Vietnam
- 7,000 victims of former Chad dictator push for reparations
- Quotes from US President Donald Trump's Asian tour
- Albania completes destruction of pre-NATO ammunition
- Son scores 2 to give South Korea 2-1 win over Colombia
- IBM says it's reached milestone in quantum computing
- Markets Right Now: Health care companies lead stocks lower
- Director Charles Burnett turns hobby ambitions into an Oscar
- Port Authority has $628M surplus, no toll hikes for 2018
- The Latest: BBC pulling mystery thriller featuring Westwick
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Report: Nippon Ham Fighters post Shohei Otani
- Massa could give new Formula E series a boost in Brazil
- Health care and technology losses take US stocks lower
- Suspect in bombing of German team bus to go on trial Dec. 21
- What visitors need to know about Italy's new Eataly World
- NYC Transit dispenses with the term 'ladies and gentlemen'
- Judge: No subpoenas for neo-Nazi website publisher's family
- Greece's once-powerful Socialists to form centrist alliance
- Animal rights groups demand action against Iowa fur farm
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- UN chief says violence against Myanmar's Rohingyas must end
- Poet Nikki Giovanni shares memories, tears in new collection
- Russian defense minister raises concern about NATO buildup
- Latest: Food pantry resumes near Texas church shooting site
- The Latest: Chief defends use of force in highway shooting
- North Korea beats Malaysia 4-1 in Asian Cup qualifying
- Maine blueberry harvest down as industry looks for buyers
- Grandparents: Teen was home with flu before deputy fired
- Flybe plane makes emergency landing at Belfast airport
- UEFA bans Patrice Evra from its club competitions until June 30
- Dukurs opens World Cup skeleton season with another victory
- UEFA suspends Evra until June 2018 for kicking Marseille fan
- US military: Annual Gulf exercise at risk over Qatar crisis
- Sotnikova cleared of doping claims from Sochi Olympics
- Pumas consult psychologists to improve mental toughness
- Jury deciding sentence for abusive Marine drill instructor
- Equifax apologizes again, lays out costs going forward
- Alaska lawmaker sees financial boon in refuge drilling
- Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman: I was abused by doctor
- 3 injured in France when car rams into group of students
- Space station getting delivery from Virginia for a change
- Supreme Court takes a technological step forward
- Move to delay genocide verdicts for Bosnian Serb chief nixed
- Publisher says Arizona lawmaker made offensive remarks
- Werder Bremen makes Kohfeldt coach to end of year
- Breakfast at Tiffany's comes to life at New York store
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Dubuisson leads Nedbank Challenge after day of thunderstorms
- Recalls this week: jackets for babies, children's bicycles
- Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true, expresses remorse
- Vandals in Chile burn bus in protest of Pope's visit
- Q&A: Texas gunman's punishment spotlights military justice
- 'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations
- Sri Lanka govt faces pressure over torture, rape allegations
- Menendez juror's remarks seen as unlikely to cause mistrial
- Slovakia beats US 2-1 in Germany in Olympic hockey tuneup
- Suspect arrested in alleged MS-13 killing on Long Island
- Weinstein's Impact: List of men accused of sexual misconduct
- Senegal has qualified for the World Cup in Russia
- Senegal qualifies for World Cup via contentious replay
- Jerry Jones: Objection to Goodell deal not about Elliott ban
- Venezuela state power company declared in default on debt
- MLS Playoff Glance
- Some Washington sex scandals of recent years
- Tech company pledges bitcoin donation to build youth home
- Kristen Stewart dives into grief in directorial debut
- GOP test: Expiring tax cuts would mean little bang for buck
- Tunisia extends state of emergency for 3 more months
- Missouri lacks drug-monitoring plan despite governor's order
- Lawyer faults early release for woman who later killed 4
- Zinke says Democrats holding Interior nominees 'hostage'
- The Latest: NRSC ends fundraising agreement with Roy Moore
- The Latest: Arizona lawmaker suspended from committee post
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Prison riot leaves at least 2 dead in southern Brazil
- Marine Corps drill instructor gets 10 years in prison for abusing recruits, especially Muslims, 1 of whom killed himself
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- The Latest: Abusive drill instructor sentenced to 10 years
- Real Madrid's Gareth Bale hit by another left leg injury
- Recreational pot dispensary offers drive-thru in Las Vegas
- Josh Norman trying to raise money for 'ignored' Puerto Rico
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Saudi arrest of Binladin family scion shatters royal entente
- Tax split between House, Senate poses a big challenge
- Data firm CEO: Reached out to WikiLeaks about Clinton emails
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Head of Puerto Rico emergency management agency quits post
- Man driving stolen truck livestreams Oklahoma police chase
- The Latest: Melania Trump plays with kids at Alaska base
- New York to boost scheduling protections for hourly workers
- US bobsledder Codie Bascue gets 1st World Cup gold
- Alabama Republican Roy Moore vehemently denies published report, says, 'I have never engaged in sexual misconduct'
- Baxter and Equifax while Disney and JC Penney climb
- Jury deadlocks in first trial arising from 2015 Texas biker gunfight, prompting judge to declare a mistrial
- 1st trial stemming from Texas biker fight ends in mistrial
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Penn State payouts on Sandusky abuse claims now top $100M
- Young mayor dies at age 23, hours after resigning post
- Italy risks missing World Cup after losing to Sweden 1-0
- Utah family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Namajunas ready for what comes next as UFC's new superstar
- Prosecutor to appeals court: Halt sale of Rockwell art
- Despite 2 Lukaku goals, Belgium only draws with Mexico 3-3
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- World champion Germany held by experimental England to 0-0
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Wisconsin Gov. Walker, Foxconn leader sign plant contract
- Japan sets speedskate world record in women's team pursuit
- After massacre, Las Vegas police beef up marathon security
- BC-US--Index, US
- Solo accuses former FIFA President Blatter of grabbing her
- Griezmann and Giroud score again as France beats Wales 2-0
- For NBA, Chicago is slam dunk for 2020 All-Star festivities
- How major US stock indexes fared on Friday
- Ottawa downs Colorado 4-3 in OT in Sweden's Stockholm
- Business Highlights
- Bengals' Green fined $42,541 for fight with Jaguars' Ramsey
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Bible scholars take issue with Moore's defender
- Gay slur heard at Mexico soccer games rings out in congress
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Mattel stock soars on report of Hasbro takeover offer
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- With Olympics in 3 months, WADA gets Russian doping files
- Guedes leads Portugal to 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia
- Daughter says she was abused by polygamous sect leader
- Yankees interview Wedge, former Indians, Mariners manager
- UN Security Council to discuss worsening Venezuela situation
- Johnson needs win to chase 8th NASCAR championship
- Jets RB Matt Forte ruled out vs. Bucs with swelling in knee
- Cardona apologizes amid racism storm in South Korea
- OHL Classic at Mayakoba Par Scores
- The Latest: Police identify family dead in murder-suicide
- NFL sacks leaders see teammates as keys to bringing QBs down
- Rodgers tries to get in on youth movement in Mexico
- BC-GLF--OHL Classic Scores
- Kagan withdraws from Supreme Court immigration case
- Goydos, Singh, Janzen lead; Langer struggles in Phoenix
- Minnesota lawmaker criticized for anti-transgender tweet
- Honduras, Australia draw 0-0 in 1st leg of World Cup playoff
- PGA Tour - Champions Cup Scores
- PGA Tour - Champions Cup Par Scores
- Uber vows to abide by law in El Salvador after govt warning
- Trade ministers from 11 Pacific Rim countries say they have reached basic agreement on trade pact without US
- Same old, same old: Cowboys' Morris ready to replace Elliott
- SEAL candidate injured in study-session slapping incident
- Blaney wins pole in critical playoff race at Phoenix
- Melania Trump visits military families in Alaska
- Anger rises as toxic air chokes India's capital
- Saudi Arabia orders citizens out of Lebanon, Lebanese PM still missing
- No. 25 Texas A&M beats No. 11 West Virginia 88-65 in Germany
- US women shut out Sweden 5-0 to set up rematch with Canada
- US, S. Korea start drills in show of force against N. Korea
- Bahrain investigates nighttime oil pipeline blast, fire
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- Drummond, Jackson lead Pistons past Atlanta 111-104
- Foxconn finalizes development deal with state of Wisconsin
- New UNESCO chief criticizes US for abandoning organization
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Japanese star Otani announces desire to move to MLB
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Staal scores twice as Carolina beats Columbus 3-1
- Power play thrives, Holtby hits milestone as Caps beat Pens
- Panthers snap 5-game skid with 4-1 victory over Sabres
- Mark Stone lifts Senators past Avalanche in Sweden
- England calls replacement after paceman Ball injured
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Patrick Marleau scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Bruins 3-2
- 'How do I spend the rest of my life without my daughter?'
- Oladipo, defense shine in Pacers' 105-87 victory over Bulls
- Irving gets hit in face, Celtics hold off Hornets 90-87
- Celtics beat Hornets 90-87 for 11th straight victory
- US and South Korea begin joint naval exercises, a warning to North Korea
- Today in History
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Vietnamese trade minister says 11 Pacific countries have reached 'fundamental agreement' to continue with trade pact
- Sauter wins and Cindric moves on to final amid controversy
- Bishop, Stars shut out Islanders 5-0
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan wishes to enhance cooperation with ASEAN countries
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Lucas Oil 150 Results
- Aaron Gordon has 22 points, Magic beat Suns 128-112
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Waiters scores 21, Heat rallies to beat Jazz 84-74
- Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Spurs in Bledsoe's debut
- Another Australian lawmaker quits over dual citizenship ban
- George scores 42, Thunder beat Clippers to snap 4-game skid
- Pakistan allows Indian spy's wife to meet with him
- Taiwan's gambling woes, two police officers indicted
- 2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- N. Korea, Marawi siege, sea feud top ASEAN summit worries
- ISIS forces crumbling in Western Iraq
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Pacific trade deal reached but leaders won't endorse it yet
- New Zealand, Peru draw 0-0 in World Cup playoff
- Russell has 21 points, Nets beat Trail Blazers 101-97
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Taiwan premier reluctant to introduce NT$30,000 minimum wage
- Community to honor church attack victims on Veterans Day
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- A political shock throws Lebanon's economy back into crisis
- Tonga upsets New Zealand at Rugby League World Cup
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- New prayer rooms for Muslims now at Alishan forest park
- BC-Asian News Digest
- Karlsson leads Vegas past Winnipeg 5-2
- Soft-shell turtles bound for Taiwan seized in the Philippines
- Marine drill instructor gets 10 years for abusing recruits
- Trump opposition inspires Dem focus on statehouse wins
- No. 21 UCLA survives to beat Georgia Tech 63-60
- Love's 3 TDs lead Stanford past No. 9 Washington 30-22
- Through Friday, November 10, 2017
- Moore's Senate race brings back memories of late GOP fumbles
- Some GOP political operatives fear Moore could lose race
- Drawing Mary and Joseph into Moore controversy raises ire
- Some Washington sex scandals of recent years
- Major differences in House, Senate tax proposals
- Taipei Railway Station provides place for homeless to store their belongings
- Electronic filing coming to the Supreme Court
- Q&A: Texas gunman's punishment spotlights military justice
- England beats CA XI by 192 runs in pre-Ashes warmup
- HK$216,000 confiscated from a Chinese man at Taiwan's main airport
- Ministry of Transportation announces Taiwan Railways 2018 calendar
- Thousands of tourists brought into Hualien by Asia's largest cruise ship
- Trump and Putin chat each other up at APEC summit
- Q&A: US, Saudi Arabia accuse Iran over Yemen missile launch
- Chinese spend billions online shopping on 'Singles Day'
- The Latest: Trump, Putin agree on defeating IS in Syria
- Croatia's government survives no-confidence vote
- Iranian website reports pilot dies after fighter jet crashes
- Taiwan train conductor investigated for drunk driving
- Iraqi forces launch anti-IS operation in western Anbar
- Driver steers car into crowd in Berlin but no one is hurt
- 'How do I spend the rest of my life without my daughter?'
- Taiwan envoy greets US president at APEC
- Shiffrin leads World Cup slalom after 1st run
- Shanshan Feng wins Blue Bay LPGA by 1 stroke
- Perry's 213 puts Australia on top in Ashes day-night test
- US cities, states, businesses still back Paris climate deal
- Medvedeva wins NHK Trophy to secure Grand Prix berth
- US drone strike in Somalia against al-Shabab kills 'several'
- Trump deflects on whether Moore should quit Senate race
- Thorn enhances credentials with Queensland Country's NRC win
- Convicted terrorist back in Greek prison after furlough
- Winter rains likely to cut smog in Pakistan
- UK pauses to remember war dead in Armistice Day ceremonies
- US and France express strong support to Lebanon amid crisis
- Putin vows to retaliate for US actions against Russian media
- Magnitude-4.4 earthquake strikes Central Taiwan
- EU's Tusk joins Independence Day events in Polish homeland
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- The Latest: Saudi should clarify why Hariri hasn't returned
- A decade in the making, Louvre Abu Dhabi opens to the public
- Tens of thousands mark Arafat anniversary in Gaza
- 'Elders' call on Saudi Arabia, allies to lift blockade
- Update: Magnitude-5.1 quake is largest in series of tremors in Central Taiwan
- President Macron of France solemnly marks Armistice Day
- After leaving Las Vegas, Shipachyov signs contract in KHL
- Supply run to space station delayed by stray plane
- Lawmakers question whether key CIA nominee misled Congress
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Israel shoots down drone over Golan Heights
- Swedish police detain 16 in unlawful right-wing march
- Hamilton says Mercedes team members robbed at gunpoint
- France charges 8 suspects after counterterrorism sweep
- The Latest: Pope meets island leaders, decries rising seas
- Pence helps give Vietnam Veterans Memorial a holiday washing
- Vandeweghe gives US early lead in Fed Cup final vs Belarus
- British woman to go on trial for alleged drug smuggling
- Pope denounces 'shortsighted' human activity for warming
- U2 says Aung San Suu Kyi must break silence on Rohingya
- Bottas, Hamilton quickest in final practice for Brazilian GP
- After leaving Las Vegas, Shipachyov signs contract in KHL
- Appeals judge halts museum's planned sale of Rockwell art
- First Oscars of awards season to be bestowed on Saturday
- Marquez takes pole, Dovizioso starts 9th in MotoGP finale
- Jamieson leads Nedbank by 1, Fleetwood finally finds form
- Prison riot in southern Brazil that left 2 dead ends
- AP Interview: UN food chief says to end hunger, end conflict
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Aguero gives Argentina win over Russia at WCup final stadium
- Tiny Texas town turns inward in wake of mass shooting
- Blue Bay LPGA Scores
- Blue Bay LPGA Par Scores
- Fed Cup Results
- West Indies commits to T20 series in Pakistan in March
- Italy 19, Fiji 10
- Pope reaffirms conscience as heresy debate divides church
- BC-GLF--Blue Bay LPGA Scores
- Fed Cup Final Results
- Nedbank Golf Challenge Scores
- George Takei accused of groping struggling model in 1980s
- Reporters concerned about press access on Trump's Asia trip
- Resident charged with murder in Russian building collapse
- Thousands demand release of jailed separatists in Barcelona
- Scotland 44, Samoa 38
- Roy Moore says accusations of sexual abuse are false
- Hamilton crashes on lap 1 of qualifying; no serious injury
- Italy beats Fiji 19-10 to end 9-match losing streak
- 2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- England 21, Argentina 8
- Rusty England beats Argentina 21-8 in rugby test
- Body count blamed on MS-13 violence grows in NYC suburbs
- Scotland edges Samoa 44-38 at Murrayfield
- Italy coach Ventura faces key changes for Sweden playoff
- Activists: IS gunmen regain control of Syrian town near Iraq
- US sage grouse policy heading back to square one
- Japan enjoys 3 more wins at speedskating World Cup
- The Latest: DA: Meeting planned on Spacey sex assault claim
- Women's World Cup Slalom Results
- BC-GLF--Nedbank Challenge Scores
- The Latest: Shooting's pall shrouds Texas veterans ceremony
- Chiefs DT Miller arrested in Florida on battery charge
- Disneyland shuts cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
- Attorney: Subpoena too broad in Weinstein rape investigation
- F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Lineup
- Russian skier denies he's informer after teammates banned
- Rare art from China's 19th century woman ruler come to US
- Australia 29, Wales 21
- Brazilian Grand Prix Lineup
- Clinical Australia scores 4 tries, beats Wales 29-21
- Ireland 38, South Africa 3
- Morocco has qualified for the World Cup in Russia
- Greek police arrest trafficker with 90 migrants in truck
- Morocco qualifies for World Cup, Ivory Coast misses out
- 2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Tunisia has qualified for the World Cup in Russia
- Harassment case puts US Senate candidate under spotlight
- Next Gen ATP Finals Results
- Lifetime to premiere movie on Elizabeth Smart's kidnapping
- Hope Solo says Blatter grabbed her; he calls it 'ridiculous'
- Ireland smash Springboks by record 38-3 in Dublin
- Report: 3 UCLA players stay in China; team returns to US
- McSorley sets all-time Penn State TD mark in win vs. Rutgers
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Veterans Day marked with parades, somber ceremonies
- Anderson helps No. 14 UCF pull away from UConn for 49-24 win
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Police: Dine-and-dash 'sushi bandit' cited in eastern Idaho
- Family seeks answers in 73-year-old woman's death
- Kevin Harvick leads final practices before Phoenix race
- Rangers defeat Oilers 4-2, win 6th straight game
- Ottawa tops Colorado 4-3 to sweep series of 2 Sweden games
- Fowler in 3-way tie for lead in Mexico
- BC-GLF--OHL Classic Scores
- Denmark, Ireland draw 0-0 in lackluster World Cup playoff
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- New Zealand 38, France 18
- All Blacks win 38-18 for 11th straight win against France
- San Francisco's first Chinese-American police officer dies
- No. 10 Ohio State bounces back to beat No. 13 Michigan State
- Russia rallies to beat US 5-2 at pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup
- Man extradited from Ireland arraigned in mortgage scheme
- Silva nets 2 as Spain routs Costa Rica 5-0 in friendly
- Chung beats Rublev to win Next Gen Finals and 1st ATP title
- Allegations against Roy Moore roil US evangelical ranks
- William Byron wins Phoenix as Xfinity Series field is set
- Elliott and Blaney try to bring new faces to NASCAR finale
- NASCAR XFINITY-Ticket Galaxy 200 Results
- Saturday's International Rugby Results
- OHL Classic at Mayakoba Par Scores
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Nolan Patrick expected to practice with Flyers on Monday
- Isolated in Gulf, Qatar campaigns to protect 2022 World Cup
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- No. 4 Clemson wins ACC Atlantic with 31-14 victory over FSU
- Ottawa tops Colorado 4-3 to sweep Sweden games
- Defending champ Paul Goydos opens lead in Phoenix
- PGA Tour - Champions Cup Par Scores
- A look at Trump's business associates across Asia
- Visually impaired runners pass through Taichung, heading south
- Trump taunts Kim: 'I would NEVER call him short and fat'
- Australia's croc hunter is unlikely gay-rights champion
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: No. 10 Auburn upsets best plans for SEC
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Beal, defense lead Wizards to 113-94 win over Hawks
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Jason Zucker scores 6th goal in 3 games, Wild top Flyers 1-0
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Schneider makes 32 saves as Devils top Panthers 2-1
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Cousins, Davis help Pelicans beat Clippers 111-103
- Saad scores in OT to give Blackhawks 4-3 win over Hurricanes
- Cousins, Davis help Pelicans top Clippers 111-103
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Max Pacioretty scores in overtime, Canadiens edge Sabres 2-1
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Harden lifts Rockets to 111-96 win over Grizzlies
- Kaohsiung goes into a frenzy to catch a glimpse of spectacular sunset
- Porzingis returns to score 34, Knicks beat Kings 118-91
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Trump says he believes in U.S. intelligence agencies despite past skepticism, says they're 'led by fine people'
- Aldridge's 21 leads short-handed Spurs by Bulls, 133-94
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Trump says it 'would be a good thing' if he and Kim Jong Un become friends, casts doubt on whether it will happen
- Today in History
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Durant returns to court after missing a game, leads Warriors
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Love, Korver lead Cavaliers past Mavericks
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Filip Forsberg lifts Penguins past Predators 5-4 in SO
- Ball youngest to have triple-double but Lakers fall to Bucks
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Murray scores career-high 32 as Nuggets beat Magic, 125-107
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Johnson, Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 2-1 in shootout
- Booker, Warren score 35 apiece, Suns beat Timberwolves
- Indonesia museum removes Hitler display after protests
- Jacobs easily outpoints Arias in return to ring
- Appreciate tea plum flowers at botanic wonderland at Yangmingshan in Taipei
- Miami in a rout: No. 7 Hurricanes roll No. 3 Irish, 41-8
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Virtue and Moir win NHK Trophy to book GP Final spot
- Emirates unveils new first class cabins at Dubai Air Show
- Through Saturday, November 11, 2017
- Trumps offers to mediate in protracted South China Sea feud
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Indonesian police shoot dead 2 men in police station attack
- Socceroos back in Australia, get 1st advantage over Honduras
- Iran denies involvement in Bahrain pipeline attack
- Papua New Guinea beat US 64-0, reach World Cup quarterfinals
- Texas church members gather for 1st time since attack
- Barbeque hauls in donations for church shooting victims
- Texas church members gather for 1st time since attack
- Iraqi military helicopter crashes, 7-member crew killed
- Report: 2nd woman says legislator acted inappropriately
- Questions about Russian meddling follow Trump to Asia
- Ex-comic challenges president in Slovenian election runoff
- Taiwanese duo into finals of German table tennis tourney
- Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will buy 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in a deal worth some $15.1 billion
- The Latest: Emirates to buy 40 Boeing 787s, valued at $15.1B
- President Donald Trump has arrived in the Philippines, final stop on a five-country tour of Asia
- The Latest: Trump lands in Philippines, final stop in Asia
- A trip to Taipingshan is worth every penny
- Chinese President Xi makes state visit to Vietnam
- Water world: Dutch flood expertise is big export business
- Israel warns Gaza militants against carrying out attacks
- Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran vie for best artist at MTV EMAs
- South Africa's Johnny Clegg sings, kicks on farewell tour
- The Latest: Challenger in Slovenian vote urges high turnout
- Central Coast beats Sydney FC 2-0 in A-League
- Kalalei wins Athens Marathon amid Kenyan sweep of top 5
- French ferry catches fire, makes emergency stop on Mallorca
- British skier Ryding leads season-opening World Cup slalom
- At Beirut marathon, Lebanese call for PM to return
- England holds on for draw in Ashes test match vs Australia
- Spain rescues 276 migrants crossing perilous Mediterranean
- Turkey denies report of plan to kidnap cleric Gulen from US
- Prince Charles stands in for queen at war memorial ceremony
- Hundreds join pride march in India, where gay sex is illegal
- Hong Kong, Southeast Asian nations sign free-trade pact
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- BC-RGL--World Cup Glance
- New mass graves found in Iraq could contain 400 bodies
- Supplies headed to space station after Virginia launch
- Where Cambodian leader sees US plots, others see US inaction
- A list of heartbreak: Newspaper tallies 33,293 dead migrants
- Spanish PM urges Catalans to vote separatists out of office
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Vandeweghe gives US 2-1 lead over Belarus in Fed Cup final
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Marc Marquez wins 4th MotoGP title on last race of season
- Branden Grace wins Nedbank Challenge at Sun City
- British govt accused of hurting case of woman jailed in Iran
- In Florida, all eyes on Puerto Rican voters after Maria
- Nedbank Golf Challenge Scores
- German company says crew taken by pirates off Nigeria freed
- Ventura calls on Italy to combat physicality with talent
- Allegations against Roy Moore roil US evangelical ranks
- Pakistani Taliban splinter group splits further over tactics
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Chairman: House won't agree to nix property tax deduction
- UK's May under pressure from 2 sides as Brexit crunch looms
- Israel gives lukewarm welcome to future Syria 'principles'
- Former South American soccer officials face US bribery trial
- Trump unlikely to rebuke Duterte for drug war killings
- Tangled Up in Green: Dylan guitar sells for nearly $400,000
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Roger Federer wins opening match at ATP Finals
- Minnesota, Poland and Argentina compete to host World's Fair
- In Boston, a Dutch treat of donated Golden Age masterpieces
- 'Thor' tops 'Daddy's Home 2,' 'Orient Express' at box office
- Schwarzenegger calls on climate activists to change methods
- The Latest: Texas town holds 1st service since church attack
- U.S. military says it carried out 3 drone strikes against Islamic extremists in Somalia within 24 hours
- US carries out 3 drone strikes against extremists in Somalia
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Official: 13 drown as overloaded boat capsizes in India
- Saints at Bills is the only matchup of winning teams
- Kodaira gets 3rd gold as Japan dominates opening World Cup
- Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wins Formula One's Brazilian Grand Prix
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Kizzire takes 1-shot lead over Fowler in Mexico
- Vettel wins Brazilian GP, Hamilton 4th after starting last
- United States beats Belarus to win its 18th Fed Cup title
- Toomey: Roy Moore should step aside over sex allegations
- Fed Cup Champions
- The Latest: No NFL players protest for Veterans Day
- Lebanon's PM gives first interview to his own TV station from Saudi Arabia, a week after resigning from the kingdom
- Fed Cup Results
- Lebanon's prime minister says from Saudi Arabia he will return to his country "very soon"
- Switzerland has qualified for the World Cup in Russia
- Iran's state TV is reporting a 7.4-magnitude earthquake has jolted northern Iraq.
- F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Results
- AP POLL ALERT: Miami up to No. 2 behind Alabama; Oklahoma, Clemson, Wisconsin round out top five; Georgia drops to No. 7
- The Latest: Lebanon's PM says resignation his own decision
- AP Top 25: Miami jumps to No. 2 behind Alabama; Oklahoma 3rd
- Lebanon PM says Saudi Arabia wants his country to stay neutral on regional conflicts, not to side with Iran
- Switzerland reaches World Cup after 0-0 draw with NIreland
- Vote count shows incumbent Slovenian President Borut Pahor has won re-election
- Wyoming veteran returns historical item to Germany
- 7.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Iran-Iraq border area
- Germany beats US, which goes winless at Deutschland Cup
- Lebanon PM says withdrawing resignation conditional on Hezbollah committing to remaining neutral
- Massa says final goodbye to Brazil fans at Interlagos
- Challenger Marjan Sarec concedes defeat in Slovenian presidential election, congratulates incumbent Borut Pahor.
- Hooker Coles out of All Blacks tour with knee injury
- 'Stealth' Turkish businessman a no-show for trial this month
- Yemen rebels deny US claim missile at Riyadh was Iranian
- Romania: Protests held in 10 cities over worker tax burden
- Women less likely to get CPR from bystanders, study suggests
- Ewing coaches Georgetown past Jacksonville 73-57 in debut
- Lawsuit seeks new recourse against for-profit college fraud
- Rural areas at risk as water levels drop in massive aquifer
- OHL Classic at Mayakoba Scores
- OHL Classic at Mayakoba Par Scores
- US, Niger teams visit site to learn about soldiers' ambush
- Train crash in southeast Congo kills at least 34
- National Football League
- Jimmie Johnson's title chase ends with wreck in Phoenix
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Florida left to play spoiler in bowl chase
- National Football League
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Panthers expecting to lean more on rookie RB McCaffrey
- Croatia has qualified for the World Cup in Russia
- The Latest: Moore uses sex claims to raise money
- National Football League
- Croatia qualifies for World Cup after 0-0 draw with Greece
- Saskatchewan beats Ottawa 31-20 in CFL's East semifinal
- Ronaldo says he's father of baby girl
- Jazz center Rudy Gobert out 4 weeks with leg injury
- Iranian official says at least 30 people killed, more than 200 injured during earthquake on Iran-Iraq border region
- The Latest: At least 30 dead, 200 hurt in Iran-Iraq quake
- Iranian officials raise death toll to at least 61, more than 300 injured during earthquake on Iran-Iraq border region
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- 'Thor' tops 'Daddy's Home 2,' 'Orient Express' at box office
- Matt Kenseth wins and Keselowski earns championship berth
- Winners of the 2017 MTV EMAs in London
- Australia to invite court to disqualify opposition lawmakers
- TV interview with Lebanon PM full of odd moments
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Can-Am 500 Results
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Liz Smith, syndicated gossip columnist, dies at 94
- Celtics hold off Raptors 95-94 for 12th straight victory
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Vikings now must decide between Keenum and Bridgewater at QB
- Hundreds in Hollywood march against sexual harassment
- US beats Canada 5-1 to win 3rd straight Four Nations Cup
- Rookie Kennard sparks Pistons in 112-103 win over Heat
- Human rights group accuses Guatemalan courts of delays
- Kevin Sutherland wins Champions finale, season title
- Biden on 2020: 'Not sure it's the appropriate thing' to do
- National Football League
- Elliott falls just short of earning championship spot
- National Football League
- Celtics beat Raptors 95-94 for 12th straight victory
- Uber seals multibillion-dollar investment from Softbank
- Adrian Clayborn has 6 sacks, Falcons romp past Cowboys 27-7
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi now benefits from Southeast Asia's silence
- Saints win seventh in a row, rout Bills 47-10
- Japan Prime Minister Abe meets with Taiwan's APEC envoy in Vietnam
- Geldof to turn in Dublin honor to protest plight of Rohingya
- National Football League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Taiwan to commission 12 anti-submarine aircraft next month
- Eskimos beat Blue Bombers 39-32 in CFL's West semifinal
- James Harden, Rockets beat Pacers 118-95
- Clare Drake, hockey's 'John Wooden,' goes into Hall of Fame
- Japanese duo emerged victory over Taiwanese duo at German table tennis tourney
- What some Filipinos think of the Trump-Duterte meeting
- 28 earthquakes felt in central Taiwan sign of big one? Hard to say: experts
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- With Elliott out, Cowboys falter in 27-7 loss to Falcons
- Bannon appeals to Jews to join war on GOP establishment
- George, Westbrook lead Thunder past Mavericks, 112-99
- Regent Taipei Presents Regent Academy 2.0
- Taiwan named 7th on Global Climate Risk Index 2018
- With Winston out, Buccaneers turn to Fitzpatrick for lift
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Falcons want win over Cowboys to be turning point in 2017
- The Latest: Australian senators must prove their citizenship
- Taiwan pursues membership in the CPTPP
- Iran's state-run news agency reports over 140 killed, 860 injured in 7.2-magnitude earthquake along Iran-Iraq border
- Two Taiwanese rhino poachers get 29 years in Swazi jail
- Magnitude 6.5 quake hits coast of Costa Rica, shakes capital
- Colts face concussion questions after Brissett finishes game
- 2017 WDC-AL World Cup Taiwan Open in Taoyuan
- Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes capital
- Three arrested in Shilin antiques heist
- In Asia, Trump briefly baffled by group handshake
- Taiwan's You Ya-Jyun, Chen Yu-Hsuan at Great Eastern Women's Run Half Marathon
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street's losing week
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Today in History
- Cahill says he's fit to face Honduras in World Cup playoff
- Miles Wood has hat trick, Devils outscore Blackhawks 7-5
- Island named 'Formosa' by Portuguese may not be Taiwan: Scholar
- Photo of the Day: Elderly bikers complete road trip around Taiwan
- German Santa receives greatest amount of letters from Taiwan
- US women beat Canada 3-1 in final match of the year
- Surging Rams say LA is warming up after 33-7 rout of Texans
- National Football League
- Brady, Patriots send Broncos to fifth straight loss, 41-16
- Real estate consultants shortlist 45 of India’s Future Cities
- National Football League
- Southeast Asia nations to start talks with China on sea code
- Ex-members say church uses power, lies to keep grip on kids
- Ex-members say church uses power, lies to keep grip on kids
- Investigators face big hurdles in church child abuse cases
- Myanmar boy can't swim but floats on oil drum to Bangladesh
- Colleges draw fewer foreign students but avoid crisis so far
- Uncertainty clouds plans for Venezuela's financial recovery
- Dokic: Father physically, verbally, emotionally abused her
- Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills more than 140
- California Senate changes process for sex harassment claims
- Woman who killed social worker, 3 relatives faces sentencing
- Menendez jury deliberations to resume amid uncertainty
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Las Vegas beefs up marathon security after concert attack
- Ex-members say church uses power, lies to keep grip on kids
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street's losing week
- Iranian state TV now reports that 200 people were killed and 1,686 injured in the earthquake along Iran-Iraq border
- This Week: Consumer prices, Wal-Mart earns, housing starts
- Saudi Arabia's mission to the UN says Saudi-led coalition will begin reopening airports and seaports in Yemen
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- She recognized her own photo, but can't account for 42 years
- Saudi Arabia says it will reopen Yemen airports, seaports
- Afghan official: Taliban kill 8 policemen in country's west
- National Hockey League
- Through Sunday, November 12, 2017
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Abu Dhabi oil company to put fuel stations on stock market
- Christian players frustrated by criticism for anthem protest
- Special Topic: 2017 New Taipei City Health Charity Award Winner of Medical Contribution Award: Chou Shao-jiun
- Secret Japanese tunnel opens to public for first time in Kaohsiung
- EU parliament chief: Britain should pay at least $70 billion
- Top Lebanese priest to head to Saudi Arabia amid crisis
- L for Luxgen: Crossover U6 GT and GT220 released
- Trump visits 31st ASEAN Summit
- South Korea says North Korean soldiers fired at and injured a fellow soldier as he was defecting in a border village
- Jittery French honor 130 killed in Paris attacks, 2 years on
- Seoul: N. Koreans fired at soldier as he defected to South
- Relatives meet to honor Jewish girl who died in Holocaust
- China blocks Taiwan EPA head from attending UNFCCC COP 23
- Italy's Errani and Switzerland's Bencic to play in Taipei OEC Open
- Taiwan envoy describes encounter with Chinese leader as natural and pleasant
- Iran's state-run news agency says death toll rises to 328 killed in powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border
- Confirmation slows for nominee to serve as top CIA watchdog
- Poll reveals I-Mei tops list of 5 favorite milk teas in Taiwan
- Cambodia's opposition movement seeks US help amid crackdown
- Suit argues new angle in claim of for-profit college fraud
- Colleges draw fewer foreign students but avoid crisis so far
- Trump wrapping up Asia trip with meetings with US partners
- The Latest: French honor 1st victim of Paris attacks
- Chairman: House won't agree to nix property tax deduction
- EU nations adopt 'targeted sanctions' against Venezuela over rights, political situation
- Global carbon pollution rises after 3 straight flat years
- Moore threatens lawsuit over story that threatens campaign
- Papua New Guinea police say asylum seekers defy deadline
- Kaohsiung to host the ICCA Congress in 2020
- EU adopts sanctions against Venezuela
- The Latest: Yemeni rebels warn Saudi Arabia over blockade
- Israel expresses concern about 'racist' march in Poland
- The Latest: Trump meets with India's Modi in Philippines
- Dozens of detainees moved from a Yemeni secret prison
- Trial begins over IS attack on Istanbul airport
- Climate talks enter 2nd week as report shows emissions rise
- Russian weightlifter Albegov suspended in doping case
- The Latest: May to meet European business leaders
- Crowds gathering in Kaohsiung disappointed at ‘no-show’ by the sun
- World Combat Games coming to Taiwan in 2019
- Netizens fuming after govt. asked to pay NT$12 million for Formosa Fun Coast fire
- Germany steps up search for 3 former leftist militants
- Vice launches Arabic project targeting Mideast millennials
- US-targeted IS in Somalia could be a 'significant threat'
- The Latest: Campaigners say new figures are climate warning
- Australia,Taiwan sign MOU of Artist-in-Residency Program for indigenous artists
- France flanker Gourdon cited for dangerous charge
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- National fund starting to help bail defendants out of jail
- Lyft to serve Toronto next month in first foray outside US
- Spain to brief EU on alleged cyber-meddling in Catalonia
- General Electric to slash its quarterly dividend in half
- 2 wheels good, 4 wheels bad? ATV owners protest in Greece
- A look at some of the most-powerful earthquakes to hit Iran
- Police officers visit Massachusetts boy with brain cancer
- EU launches new era in defense cooperation
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- England coach considers penalty shootout at friendly game
- Seven Taiwanese Films shown at 2018 San Diego Asian Film Festival
- Report: UK Scrabble star faces ban for breaking rules
- Pakistan says troops kill 8 'terrorists' near Afghan border
- Government seeks diplomatic ties through exchanges of indigenous peoples
- Mane returning early to Liverpool after recurrence of injury
- Romania: Ruling party leader faces new corruption probe
- Biden says he wouldn't have stepped in for Hillary Clinton
- Injured Oosthuizen out for Springboks, replaced by Vermeulen
- Rescuers try to save whales beached off Indonesia's Aceh
- Taiwanese woman presses charges against son for stealing money from her bank account
- Dubai Air Show opens with Emirates' $15.1B Boeing buy
- Germany: pharmacist tried over watered-down cancer drugs
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Brand diplomacy: in Louvre, France hones soft power strategy
- The Latest: Spain analyzing source of fake news on Catalonia
- Brookfield offers to buy GGP stake for more than $14B
- Sexual violence reports up in France amid Weinstein scandal
- Myanmar assures ASEAN nations it is attending to Rohingya
- Russia pressing charges against financier Browder
- Activists: Airstrike on rebel-held Syrian town kills 16
- South American soccer officials go on trial in New York
- Experts meet at UN Geneva to discuss, define 'killer robots'
- Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103 billion offer
- Billionaire's lawsuit for yacht decorating tab goes to trial
- Official tells news agencies that Iran's death toll in powerful earthquake rises to 407
- Sudan's president, wanted by the ICC, visits Uganda
- UK Anglicans issue advice to counter anti-LGBT bullying
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower
- Supreme Court to hear crisis pregnancy centers' appeal
- Floridian with floating house gets 2nd Supreme Court hearing
- British chemical firm to buy Swiss soccer club Lausanne
- Review: Erdrich tries apocalyptic fiction in 'Future Home'
- Young Dutch woman convicted of supporting terrorism
- Justices to rule on MN voting place ban on political attire
- Somaliland votes for new president amid tight contest
- Russia asks for joint doping investigation with WADA
- Future of Brazilian GP ay Interlagos in doubt
- Trump says he will nominate former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar to be next secretary of health and human services
- Fleetwood, Rose, Garcia fighting for Race to Dubai title
- Italy museums see record numbers of visitors, revenue
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- Trump names former drug exec as new health secretary
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Liz Weston: Not feeling the recovery? You're not alone
- Sports betting isn't legal, but firms are jockeying already
- Another woman accuses George H.W. Bush of groping
- UN agency report shows Iran meeting nuke deal commitments
- Israel operations will continue in Syria as needed, PM says
- Putin hosts Turkey's president for talks focusing on Syria
- Stocks waver between small gains and losses in early trade
- The Latest: Trump tweets suggestion to GOP for tax bill
- The Latest: Menendez judge questions jurors about coverage
- Surprise Egypt call-up for troubled Shikabala pays off
- Stalled in Congress, LGBT rights advance at the local level
- Minnesota, Poland and Argentina compete to host World's Fair
- England rugby coach told off by his 93-year-old mother
- 2 Guinness World Records-holding cats missing after fire
- 'Hannity' fans smash Keurig brewers over pulled ads
- Court delays deportation of Connecticut mother
- The Latest: Earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills over 400
- Catholic cardinal condemns "forces of division" and fear
- Review: New collection of Susan Sontag's shorter fiction
- The Latest: McConnell says Roy Moore should step aside
- Hate crimes rose for 2nd year in a row in 2016, FBI reports
- Woman who killed social worker, 3 relatives faces sentencing
- Online magazine OZY launches book site
- Russian TV network registers as foreign agent in US
- Greece: Police pursue, shoot migrant trafficking suspect
- North Korea says US carrier groups raise nuclear war threat
- Get Started: House committee OKs small business tax changes
- Colin Kaepernick named GQ magazine's citizen of the year
- England rugby coach told off by his 93-year-old mother
- Dimitrov withstands Thiem comeback, wins ATP Finals debut
- Barrett among 5 nominees for rugby player award for 2017
- European Union backs Lebanon leader, appeals for unity
- Remember Pappy Pariah? Sean Penn has written a novel
- Bill Gates gives $50 million to combat Alzheimer's
- Israel bans group of EU politicians, citing boycott support
- Zimbabwe army chief criticizes infighting in ruling party
- Investigators search woods in connection with 1980 case
- LeBron: Smith comments a shot at Phil Jackson, not Ntilikina
- Review: Sharon Jones gives her all on 'Soul of a Woman'
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- North Korea again beats Malaysia, again 4-1
- AP source: Braves hire Alex Anthopoulos as general manager
- Utah's Curtis set to be sworn in as newest GOP House member
- ACLU questions how high-speed chase ended in deadly shooting
- Trump choosing white men as judges, highest rate in decades
- Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It': Singer announces stadium tour
- Feed a passion, gift just the right coffee-table book
- Greece: Muslim clerics convicted after funeral spat
- US soccer starts youth movement after World Cup flop
- Bloody Sunday in Mexico's Acapulco: 8 killed, 5 bodies found
- Puerto Rico seeks $94 billion in federal aid after hurricane
- Inmate getting pillow to help him breathe during execution
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- Lin-Manuel: Puerto Rican efforts making up for slow start
- Judge: Outsider will not oversee Puerto Rico power company
- Missouri attorney general investigating Google
- Basel lays new turf for Man United game after WCup playoff
- US budget deficit up sharply to $63.2 billion in October
- Last document signed by JFK in White House up for sale
- Mexican authorities seize drug cannon in border state
- Video recovered, 10 more charged in Penn State frat death
- Saudi walks back escalation as dramatic moves backfire
- Pope's Chile-Peru trip to include focus on indigenous people
- Dallas Cowboys must find fast fix with 4 missing stars
- Duke is No. 1 in 1st regular-season AP Top 25, MSU is No. 2
- 'Lord of the Rings' TV series coming to Amazon Prime
- Jurors in New Jersey bribery trial of Democratic US Sen. Bob Menendez tell judge they 'can't reach a unanimous verdict'
- Second woman accuses Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a minor
- Trump holding up on long Asia trip _ and wants you to know
- 'Hannity' fans smash Keurig brewers over pulled ads
- US court hears case involving impersonation of AP journalist
- Oil prices are up now, but surge might be short-term
- French downhill skier David Poisson dies in training crash
- From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration museum opens in April
- 'Hamilton' creator to use London debut as climate fundraiser
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Talk about vintage: Pottery shards show 8,000-year-old wine
- Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
- Ralph Lauren expands customization to crewnecks
- The Latest: Iran-Iraq quake death toll reaches 445
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- After long wait, Dave Andreychuk joins Hockey Hall of Fame
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Could anyone stop Trump from launching nukes? The answer: No
- Prosecutor: Suspected serial killer facing murder charges
- US to host Bosnia in Jan 28 exhibition at Carson, California
- New Russia probe details likely to dominate Sessions hearing
- Firm: At least 15 people have caught fire after Taser stun
- In 'Justice League,' DC looks beyond Batman and Superman
- Police: Fight sparked shooting that hurt 7 at Indiana club
- Ex-football player charged with murder in wife's death
- Shooting in hospital parking lot leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
- The Latest: Over 400 dead from earthquake
- Democratic Sen. Feinstein says judicial nominee has conflict
- Brazilians protest proposal for total ban on abortion
- DC Comics editor fired amid sexual harassment allegations
- UK prime minister says Putin aims to 'weaponize' information
- The Latest: Parents condemn Penn State frat in son's death
- The Latest: Louis C.K.'s manager: 'What I did was wrong'
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Greek government promises new holiday payments for poor
- UN urges countries to stop fighting during winter Olympics
- Zuckerberg gives $12M public service grant to Harvard
- Hezbollah at the center of Lebanon's current crisis
- Appeals court allows partial enforcement of Trump travel ban
- Swiss TV journalists recount 50 hours of detention in UAE
- Mattel and Qualcomm climb while GE and Baker Hughes drop
- Oklahoma Democrats finding success in special elections
- Lawsuit cites "inhumane" conditions in St. Louis jail
- Half of US adults have high blood pressure in new guidelines
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Four-time champion Italy has failed to qualify for World Cup; Sweden advances with 1-0 aggregate win in playoff
- Radhika Jones will be new Vanity Fair editor-in-chief
- Italy fails to qualify for World Cup after draw with Sweden
- Flyer who tried to save Navy's first black combat pilot dies
- How major US stock indexes fared on Monday
- Q&A: A quick word with Ezra Miller on becoming the Flash
- Royals' Yost: 'Glad to be alive' after injury on farm
- British doctor punches shark while surfing in Australia
- BC-US--Index, US
- Rates rise at weekly US Treasury auction
- Storm sweeps cars into the sea on Greek island of Symi
- Walker eliminates Wisconsin's minimum hunting age
- Senate bill easing financial rules gains bipartisan support
- Man: Psychiatric hospital staff tormented, kicked brother
- Buffon bids teary Italy farewell after failed qualification
- Business Highlights
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Column: Earnhardt long ago outgrew his father's shadow
- Michigan governor cites 'significant' concerns over pipeline
- GOP confronts long-shot options for dealing with Moore
- Amazon or Walmart? Some retailers are choosing alliances
- Attorneys defend Mississippi law on denying LGBT services
- The Latest: Mayor's office: St. Louis jail often inspected
- FBI names Las Vegas slaying fugitive to nation's Top 10 list
- The Latest: Sen. Rand Paul returns to Washington
- Barbie makes doll of hijab-wearing Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad
- Review: Increasingly predictable 'Roman' wastes Washington
- Dodgers-Padres series May 4-6 moved to Monterrey, Mexico
- Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees named American League Rookie of the Year
- Rand Paul back in the Senate, walking gingerly after assault
- Nitto ATP Finals Results
- Judge unanimous pick as AL Rookie of the Year
- Attorneys: Topeka seeks to limit access to shooting video
- US calls Venezuela a global threat at a meeting some boycott
- House OKs bill slightly cutting former presidents' pensions
- Ventura confirms he was out of his element as Italy coach
- Sydney ferry named Ferry McFerryface after 'Boaty' overruled
- Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers named National League Rookie of the Year
- Las Vegas wins WNBA draft lottery
- Beltran retires at 40 after winning 1st World Series title
- The Latest: Utah's Curtis becomes newest GOP House member
- Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit against New York art dealer
- Marlins have Stanton on the market as GM meetings start
- Reaction to Italy's failure to qualify for World Cup
- Dolphins list Williams as starting running back vs. Panthers
- The Latest: Lawsuit challenges new restrictions on refugees
- Report: Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks during campaign
- Day laborer charged in 2015 slaying of NY millionaire's wife
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Pelicans' Rondo active vs. Hawks
- Taiwan headline news
- The Latest: Trump Jr. messaged WikiLeaks during campaign
- Trump buddies up to Duterte, doesn't highlight human rights
- Air Force detects signal that may be from missing Mirage-2000
- Sessions raises prospect of special counsel on GOP concerns
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- 49ers coach says Goodwin insisted on playing after tragedy
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Wall scores 21, Gortat adds 18 as Wizards beat Kings 110-92
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- UN chief raises alarm over Rohingya in speech before Suu Kyi
- Teravainen scores 3 in 3rd as Hurricanes beat Stars 5-1
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Daytime highs to reach 30 degrees on Thursday
- Tsunami alert added to cell phone warning system
- 2 Central American migrants shot to death in southern Mexico
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- James, Korver lead Cavs' charge in 4th to top Knicks 104-101
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Samuel, Larsen hobbled by injuries for Panthers vs. Dolphins
- Miller's late 3s rescue Pelicans in 106-105 win over Hawks
- Senate Judiciary to interview Russian-American lobbyist
- McVay wants Rams focused as playoffs become a possibility
- Today in History
- Seoul: N. Koreans fired 40 shots at defector, hit him with 5
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Antetokounmpo anota 27, Bucks derrotan a Grizzlies
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Aussie Parliament loses 8th legislator in citizenship crisis
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Christians in rural China replace images of Jesus with Xi to 'escape poverty'
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Newton, Panthers hammer Dolphins 45-21 for 3rd straight win
- Timberwolves overwhelm Jazz for 109-98 win
- Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?
- Myanmar military denies atrocities against Rohingya Muslims
- Rio rethinks favela tourism amid wave of violence
- Judge weighs sorority sisters' dispute over dog
- Report: Trump declines Xi's appeal, US to continue arms sales to Taiwan
- Is gun maker liable? Court takes up Newtown shooting case
- Through Monday, November 13, 2017
- Temperature set to drop to 15 degrees this weekend
- Menendez jury resumes as possible mistrial looms
- Ohio ready to move sick inmate ahead of execution
- National Basketball Association
- NTSB to rule on cause of Amtrak crash that killed 2 workers
- National Basketball Association
- Antetokounmpo scores 27 as Bucks beat Grizzlies 110-103
- Rescuers dig through debris after Iran-Iraq border quake
- James, Korver lead Cavs' charge in 4th to top Knicks 104-101
- Beached whales led out to sea off Indonesia's Aceh but 4 die
- Falling trees kill 1, injure several during Washington storm
- Jankowski, Versteeg lead Flames to wild 7-4 win over Blues
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Teravainen scores 3 in 3rd, Hurricanes beat Stars 5-1
- Poll: Afghans slightly more optimistic despite turmoil
- Dar and Erasmus to umpire Ashes opener
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Top 5 most popular fried chicken restaurants in Taiwan: MOOK
- Asia shares lower, Nikkei flat as China data disappoints
- Honduras accuses Aussies of clumsy World Cup espionage
- Official: Taliban kill 22 police in security post attacks
- Embiid, Covington lead 76ers to 109-105 win over Clippers
- Arrivederci Italy: Azzurri lose World Cup playoff to Sweden
- Sumo champ investigated over alleged assault
- Witnesses: Suicide bomber attacks security in southern Yemen
- Hundreds rally in support of imprisoned rapper Meek Mill
- 'Weinstein Effect' goes global as powerful men confronted
- German economy sees 0.8 percent growth in 3rd quarter
- The Latest: Iranian prez promises to rebuild quake-hit area
- Taiwan’s scrabble-playing robot wins CES 2018 Innovation Awards
- Indian city rounds up beggars ahead of visit by Ivanka Trump
- Gov't approves first-ever med with digital tracking system
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Glamour fuses with politics at annual Women of Year awards
- Land policies to be tested in Bundy standoff trial in Vegas
- Germany's conservatives, Greens at odds over migration
- Petition calls for fee on plastic straws to save environment
- Toshiba sells TV, visual solutions unit to Hisense of China
- Dolphins need to find answers on defense to challenge in AFC
- Wineries eager to make up losses after California wildfires
- GOP faces unappealing options in dealing with Moore
- Overreaction: Cowboys can't make playoffs without Zeke
- Recreational marijuana rules rile pot-friendly San Francisco
- Republicans continue abandoning Moore after new accusations
- AP analysis finds little diversity in Trump's judicial picks
- Should police get to view bodycam footage immediately?
- Senate to explore president's unchecked nuclear authority
- Sessions facing Congress amid new Russia probe details
- Raiders mark new chapter with Vegas stadium groundbreaking
- GOP bill aimed at overhauling taxes to get Trump push
- Samsung worker scores victory at South Korea's Supreme Court
- EU tax chief wants quick breakthrough on tax haven blacklist
- Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign
- 'Super invader' tree hits South, but flea beetle may be hero
- Clarkson scores 25, Lakers beat Suns 100-93
- Without injured Curry, Durant leads Warriors past Magic
- 'A national shame': Local papers react harshly to Italy exit
- Senate Judiciary to interview Russian-American lobbyist
- Academia Sinica to open Taiwan AI Academy
- Nurkic and McCollum have 17 and Blazers beat Nuggets 99-82
- Israel deploys rocket defense amid threats by Gaza militants
- Boeing inks $1.3B Ethiopian Airlines deal for 777 freighters
- Spanish PM says stability in Catalonia to trigger GDP growth
- Special Topic: 2017 New Taipei City Health Charity Award Winner of Medical Contribution Award: Yen Ruei-shing
- Gobert to Waiters: 'It's not my feelings, it's my knee'
- Trump heads home after 'tremendously successful' Asia trip
- French intelligence has growing list of suspected radicals
- Sessions considers a Clinton Foundation special counsel
- S&P says Venezuela has defaulted on its debt
- Loopy lady lost at sea says Taiwanese fishermen tried to 'kill her'
- Government denies Taiwanese fishermen tried to kill two American women stranded at sea
- Wales center Davies to have foot surgery, out for 6 months
- UK inflation unexpectedly holds steady at 3 percent
- Trudeau says he discussed human rights with Filipino leader
- Trump hopes swift return of UCLA players detained in China
- Space Delivery: Astronauts get ice cream, make-own pizzas
- UK lawmakers warn of customs chaos after Brexit
- Formal charges against submarine inventor due in December
- US oil and gas 'resurgence' expected as global demand grows
- Microsoft pledges to curb carbon emissions despite growth
- Qatari emir: Boycotting Arab nations don't want to negotiate
- Death toll from airstrikes on market in Syria climbs to 61
- Space Delivery: Astronauts get ice cream, make-own pizzas
- England unfazed by Australian banter ahead of Ashes olpener
- Lebanon foreign minister starts Europe tour to rally support
- When child sex isn't rape: French to set age of consent
- Kenya court set to hear petitions challenging repeat vote
- Serbian court suspends sentences in US embassy attack case
- Ventura's status still in question after Italy eliminated
- College to name school for late journalist Gwen Ifill
- Italy's decline can be traced to Serie A's problems
- Winter flower viewing in Southeast Taiwan
- The Latest: EU parliament chief unhappy with UK Brexit offer
- Russia drafts legislation targeting foreign media
- Tsonga, Pouille to lead France in Davis Cup final
- Home Depot beats Street 3Q forecasts
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Aussie lawmakers debate laws for boycotters of gay weddings
- UN: 'No indication' Saudi coalition reopening Yemen ports
- Increase in Atlantic Bluefin tuna catches top ICCAT agenda
- Israeli police launch investigation into drone company
- Pakistan cleric gets bail in model's murder case
- Police stop 2 trucks with 78 migrants in Slovakia
- After boy's death, NYC changes child care emergency protocol
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Turkish Cypriots split over Islam's rise in northern Cyprus
- University says several Greek organizations violated policy
- Asian Rugby Championship Division II held in Taipei
- Russian PM says he talked to Trump over dinner in Manila
- Iran's state-run news agency says country's death toll from powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border rises to 530
- NY state utility aid arrives in Puerto Rico, more on the way
- UN rights chief: EU policy on migrants in Libya 'inhuman'
- Taipei schoolchildren to enjoy 40% fare discount on Taipei Metro starting Jan 1 next year
- French leader: State's failure to help poor fueled extremism
- Red Sox great Bobby Doerr dies at 99
- Iraqi Kurds seek talks after federal court bars secession
- International Austronesian Conference kicks off in Taipei
- Former treasurer admits $400K theft from youth soccer league
- More electric buses to be introduced in Central Taiwan
- Russian security agency detains 69 members of Islamic group
- Tracee Ellis Ross to host the American Music Awards
- New book details decades of African investigative journalism
- Official: Over 500 fake bomb calls in Moscow in 2 months
- Airbnb rentals in central Paris capped at 120 days a year
- Saudi-led coalition bombs airport runway in Yemen's capital
- Rights group urges Colombia to scrub 5 officer promotions
- Most Cleveland police have done new use-of-force training
- Pennsylvania man accused of beating infant daughter to death
- Global Forecast-Asia
- California launch of new US weather satellite postponed
- US producer prices rise 0.4 percent in October, post biggest annual gain since 2012
- US producer prices rise 0.4 in October on higher food prices
- Man pleads guilty to shooting that injured 10-year-old
- EgyptAir to buy 12 Bombardier aircraft for $1.1 billion
- Cement company in France searched amid Syria investigation
- The Latest: Trump wraps up trip to Asia
- Critically endangered Malayan tiger twins born in Prague Zoo
- South Korea, Serbia draw 1-1 in friendly in Ulsan
- Taipei Department of Health urges diabetics to join care network
- The Latest: 'Exorcist' music played over clip of Puigdemont
- Colombia beats China 4-0 in friendly in Chongqing
- Croatia to give coach Dalic new contract for World Cup
- Italian soccer fans need something else to do next summer
- Pennsylvania fire chief removed, accused of sex with minor
- The Latest: Syria calls on US to withdraw its troops
- Man detained after Danish police crack public bench thefts
- Jason Aldean says he hopes for healing after Vegas shooting
- Leader says Poland has won its migration dispute with EU
- French skier Poisson may have hit tree in fatal crash
- Dick's shares fall on weak 2018 outlook
- UK TV producer claims Downing St official groped her breast
- Italy church defends ordaining seminarian in gay sex probe
- France flanker Gourdon cleared of foul play
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower on Wall Street
- The Latest: Brazil says deforestation rate slowing
- Slovenia cancels planned deportation of Syrian asylum-seeker
- Italy pushes Milan bid to host European Medicines Agency
- FDA warns of injury, death with herbal supplement kratom
- Police: Woman drowned her 10-month-old son in bathtub
- Coloratura hits new high in Ades opera
- Quotes from US President Donald Trump's Asian tour
- Man walks into Vienna police station with live grenade
- Rights lawyers seek ICC probe into Libyan military leader
- National Football League
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- The Latest: Judge tells Menendez jury to keep deliberating
- US stocks decline in early trading; oil heads lower
- The Latest: Jones ad features Republicans against Roy Moore
- Shakira postpones European tour due to vocal problems
- Tanks outside Zimbabwe capital a day after army commander's warning to 'step in' amid turmoil
- The Latest: Sick Ohio inmate arrives at state death house
- Tanks outside Zimbabwe capital a day after army chief threat
- Paddington creator Michael Bond honored at cathedral service
- Postal Service: Red ink for 11th year in row as mail slumps
- Comedians not laughing at character in 'The Simpsons'
- Judge rejects self-filed appeal from ex-Subway pitchman
- Sessions says he doesn't recall conversation with ex-Trump aide who says he told Sessions he was visiting Russia
- Sessions tells Congress: Trump campaign 'brilliant in many ways' but a 'form of chaos every day from day one'
- GOP lawmaker: Male lawmaker exposed himself to staffer
- Speaker Paul Ryan: Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore 'should step aside,' allegations against him 'credible'
- Belgian divers identify sunken German WWI U-boat
- Panama's president makes first official visit to China
- The Latest: Corker says nuclear hearing isn't a Trump rebuke
- AP PHOTOS: Italy's agony and ecstasy at the World Cup
- Distrust, anger grip Russian sports ahead of key doping vote
- The Latest: Sessions doesn't recall talk with Carter Page
- US selects 12-man roster for basketball qualifying games
- Consumer safety group unveils its 'worst toys' list
- Birth rate in Brazil falls to 26-year low after Zika crisis
- Frenchman suspected of stabbing daughter to death in Finland
- Catholic order admits offshore holdings in tax havens
- Lawsuit: Rent at Kushner properties inflated illegally
- Brother calls police in deadly I-95 shooting 'trigger happy'
- Sessions says he has 'no reason to doubt' women who have accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct
- Emergency declared after storm on Greek island of Symi
- Venezuelan telecoms regulator to monitor social media posts
- Landmark Srebrenica trial resumes in Serbia
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Lazio summoned to hearing over Anne Frank stickers
- Russia: UK's criticism attempt to deflect public attention
- Lockheed offers glimpse into missile defenses eyed by Saudis
- New internet TV service has $16 monthly tab and no sports
- Tiny houses are trendy _ unless they go up next door
- Former FIFA VP Chung testifies in appeal against 5-year ban
- Paris: Rare manuscripts to be sold from alleged pyramid scam
- 'Lady Chatterley' lawyer Jeremy Hutchinson dies at 102
- Mass shootings prompt college to drop mascot's name: Shooter
- Jack Sock beats Marin Cilic in straight sets at ATP Finals
- Migrant mother and son kept apart, now reunited in Spain
- Ex-Auburn basketball coach pleads not guilty in fraud case
- Trump taps acting immigration director to serve permanently
- South Africa expects to receive 2023 Rugby World Cup
- Prosecutor: No more indictments in Laquan McDonald shooting
- Ex-Paterson mayor gets 5 years in prison for misconduct
- The Latest: NTSB cites safety lapses in fatal Amtrak crash
- Celtics' Irving says he plans to play at Nets, wear mask
- Key contacts between Trump campaign and Russia
- Documents: Puerto Rico utility ignored advice on repair deal
- Lincoln, Einstein artifacts head to auction in New York City
- Yes, you can save for college and retirement
- The Latest: Court hears appeal in Newtown shooting case
- New-look Labor leader vows to unseat Netanyahu in Israel
- The Latest: Trump heads home with few solid accomplishments
- Free-speech group urges college to reverse play cancellation
- Swan explores intriguing family secret in 'The Paris Secret'
- Italy defeat no surprise: Sweden is its bête noire
- Officer who hit suspect suspended; sergeant demoted
- Authorities say 3 dead in shooting in rural Northern California; shooter killed after also wounding kids at school
- Garth Brooks highlights first 5 years of career in new book
- Residente feels freer after first solo album success
- Zimbabwe's ruling party accuses army commander of 'treasonable conduct' over threat to step in
- The Latest: Pot fans say San Francisco close to killing weed
- Police: Man killed wife in 1983, made it appear suicide
- Police hunt house by house for killer after 4th slaying
- Shootings at multiple sites kill 3, wound kids at school
- The Latest: Zimbabwe party accuses army leader of treason
- Peru hopes to crack New Zealand defense for World Cup berth
- The uranium deal that has fueled GOP's Clinton accusations
- Argentina misses Messi in friendly loss to Nigeria
- The Latest: Bundy standoff trial underway
- Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to co-host Spirit Awards again
- Ex-marketing executive: Fox Sports involved in soccer bribes
- Greece frees Dutch TV journalist after Turkish border arrest
- Swiss bank HSBC to pay France $352 million in tax fraud case
- The Latest: Man says neighbor was gunman who acted 'crazy'
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- 2 more airlines stop using LAX caterer hit by listeria
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Review: Crew of the Oregon fights most ruthless villain yet
- Authorities say shootings in rural Northern California leave 5 dead, including shooter; 2 children wounded
- The Latest: GOP eyes tax bill to repeal individual mandate
- Key UN committee condemns North Korea for not aiding people
- 'The Talk' unveils singer and actress Eve as new host
- Sessions unfamiliar with FBI 'black extremists' report
- NBC News executive fired for 'inappropriate conduct'
- Romania expels Serb for alleged military espionage attempt
- McKennie, Adams set for US debuts against Portugal
- New Zealand wins 28-23 to continue stranglehold over France
- Ex-NHL enforcer John Scott tries acting, ponders next move
- La Liga expects to earn more from new TV rights
- Speaker Paul Ryan says House to require lawmakers to get training to prevent sexual harassment
- Venezuelan tycoon funds jailed Utah man's defense
- The Latest: House to require training vs. sexual harassment
- Nielsen's top programs for Nov. 6-12
- Wholesaler investigating how Arkansas got execution drug
- Trump administration seeks to delay findings on pesticides
- Q&A: Donald Trump Jr.'s private messages with WikiLeaks
- Driverless car lanes among options studied for Foxconn plant
- Strong ratings for country awards _ with an asterisk
- Ramos scores twice as Spain draws 3-3 with Russia
- Study: Women and minority TV directors make modest gains
- It's all about family as curling Hamiltons vie for Olympics
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- NFL: More concussion self-reporting; Brissett handled OK
- Gadgets, comfort, luggage: A gift guide for travelers
- Jeffrey Toobin writing book about Trump and Russia
- Mexico steps up patrols after threats close 100 schools
- Fox to limit guest analyst Greg Olsen's access to Vikings
- Meek Mill's lawyers ask judge to step down before appeal
- Stars sign on to support UNICEF World Children's Day
- Denmark qualifies for the 2018 World Cup
- NZ's Watling in doubt for 1st test vs. West Indies
- TJX and Dick's Sporting Goods fall; Buffalo Wild Wings soars
- Sheriff denies accusations of sexual harassment by employees
- 2 women sue Uber, alleging sexual assault by drivers
- How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday
- Denmark qualifies for World Cup with 5-1 rout of Ireland
- UN says better protections needed from mine water disasters
- Lukaku gives Belgium 1-0 win over Japan in friendly
- England, Brazil close out year with 0-0 draw in friendly
- House backs $700 billion defense bill with billions for missile defense to counter North Korea threat
- House passes bill to renew flood insurance program
- House votes overwhelmingly to pass $700 billion defense bill
- Kuchar takes his kids on the road for quite an education
- Warren Buffett's company sells more IBM shares
- US Soccer looking into tourney for non-World Cup teams
- Business Highlights
- Senate panel approves Trump choice to lead Homeland Security
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Nitto ATP Finals Results
- Russia and US at odds over keeping Syria chemical experts
- Germany leaves it late to draw 2-2 with France, extend run
- Eagles remain No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll
- McKennie scores in debut as US ties Portugal 1-1
- Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks named National League Manager of the Year
- Dems strategy in Alabama: keep your head down
- Diamondbacks' Lovullo picked as NL Manager of the Year
- Experts: Bush groping allegations would be hard to prosecute
- Column: LPGA has everything but a dominant player
- Rose McGowan surrenders to Virginia police on drug charge
- US official: 15 percent of agencies used Kaspersky software
- Australians support legalizing gay marriage in survey, letting Parliament consider measure to allow same-sex weddings
- Family, friends, teammates say final goodbye to Roy Halladay
- Allgaier races for NASCAR Xfinity title with new crew chief
- Opioid addiction treatments face off in US trial
- At least 3 explosions heard in Zimbabwe's capital as military vehicles seen in streets
- Haslem among those mourning death of Miami prep star
- Mall of America stabbing suspect has mental illness history
- Paul Molitor of the Minnesota Twins named American League Manager of the Year
- BC-10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Police: Utah man shot wife and 2 kids, then killed himself
- Giant diamond in necklace sells for $33.7M at Geneva auction
- Girardi says he was 'a little shocked' when Yanks let him go
- Alaska Air cites Trump policy in ending flights to Havana
- Zoo: Oldest Masai giraffe in North America dies at 26
- Alaska Airlines to halt flights to Cuba
- England wins toss, bats in 4-day tour match
- Trump to spend Thanksgiving in Palm Beach
- The Latest: Harvey Weinstein sued for sex battery by actress
- California sheriff says gunman tried to get into rooms at elementary school to shoot more kids, but lockdown saved lives
- Ex-Serbian militia member gets 1 year in US citizenship case
- Trump expected to significantly reduce 2 Utah monuments
- Taiwan headline news
- People names Blake Shelton its Sexiest Man Alive 2017
- US Embassy in Zimbabwe encourages citizens to 'shelter in place' amid political turmoil
- Filipino leader calls Trudeau's drug war comments insulting
- Eagles sign former Giants left tackle Will Beatty
- Bangkok firefighters on front line of city's snake scourge
- 3 men indicted for trying to recruit members to China's Communist Party
- Gay rights pioneer Chi keeps rainbow flag aloft after accepting award
- Cinefamily to close amid sexual misconduct investigation
- UK tells citizens in Zimbabwe to stay indoors amid reports of 'unusual military activity'
- Japan's economy logs 1.4 percent annual growth in July-Sept
- Ecuador VP to face trial in Odebrecht corruption case
- Tsai issues thanks to US for continued protection
- The Latest: Testimony: Fox Sports involved in soccer bribes
- Transgender service member gets gender reassignment surgery
- Back from mini break, Seahawks begin life without Sherman
- Zimbabwe army spokesman on state broadcaster says 'this is not a military takeover'
- Zimbabwe army spokesman says Mugabe 'safe and sound;' army is targeting 'criminals around him'
- Zimbabwe army says once mission accomplished, 'situation will return to normalcy'
- Sri Lanka official denies allegations of torture, rape
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Man shot 3 times over road rage in Pingtung
- Rights report urges China to ban gay conversion therapy
- Masked man: Irving returns as Celtics win 13th straight
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Mexico arrests Zetas leader accused of migrant killings
- National Hockey League
- Oilers get Mike Cammalleri from Kings for Jussi Jokinen
- Crosby, Sheary lead Penguins past Sabres 5-4 in OT
- Philippines proposes free trade agreement with US
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Werenski scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 2-1
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Zimbabwe's army warns that any provocation 'will be met with an appropriate response'
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Trocheck scores shootout winner as Panthers edge Stars 4-3
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- DeRozan scores 27 as Raptors beat Rockets 129-113
- China will send a high-level envoy to North Korea on Friday, days after President Xi Jinping met with Trump
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Majority of Australians polled support gay marriage
- Today in History
- Dubnyk earns 3rd straight shutout as Wild beat Flyers 3-0
- Following Trump visit, China sending envoy to North Korea
- Aldridge has 32 points, Popovich gets milestone in Spurs win
- Ekholm, Fiala lead Predators to 6-3 win over Capitals
- Masked man: Irving returns as Celtics win 13th straight
- Hellebuyck's 32 saves lead Jets over Coyotes 4-1
- Indonesian President Widodo praises Taiwan’s manufacturing
- Crosby, Sheary lead Penguins past Sabres 5-4 in OT
- Indonesia police say 1 officer killed in Papua mine attack
- Taiwanese 7th largest group studying in US
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Newly discovered painting shows Washington's wartime tent
- US senator pushes for stringent foreign investment controls
- Rare painting by Leonardo da Vinci auctioned in New York
- Ohio set to execute inmate with walking, breathing problems
- Menendez jury resumes talks as judge mulls new instructions
- Zimbabwe war veterans leader praises army action as 'bloodless correction,' says military will restore democracy
- Mykhailiuk's 17 lead No. 4 Kansas past No. 7 Kentucky 65-61
- New center helping trace roots of Jews in New England
- Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid each score 2 as Oilers top Vegas 8-2
- Zimbabwe war vets praise army for 'bloodless correction'
- Yonhap news agency says 5.5 magnitude quake has hit off S. Korea's southeastern coast
- Hydroponic histrionics? Organic purists assail designation
- 5.5 magnitude quake hits off South Korea's coast
- US scientists say they have tried gene editing inside a person for the first time, aiming to cure a disease
- Experts: Bush groping allegations would be hard to prosecute
- AP Exclusive: US scientists try 1st gene editing in the body
- Family funeral for a third of Texas church shooting victims
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Tillerson in Myanmar for Suu Kyi talks amid Rohingya crisis
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Baertschi, Canucks send LA Kings to 3rd straight loss, 3-2
- Through Tuesday, November 14, 2017
- Israel demolishes home of Palestinian who killed 3 Israelis
- Suntory transparent milk tea is clearly a big hit in Taiwan
- Zimbabwe army has Mugabe, wife in custody, controls capital
- Airbus to sell 430 airplanes to US firm Indigo Partners for $49.5 billion in the European firm's biggest deal
- Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St, drop in oil prices
- Australian gay marriage bill would let churches boycott
- Gunman targeted neighbors then continued rampage
- Airbus to sell 430 planes to Indigo for $49.5 billion
- Wildlife agencies meet on Guam to discuss brown tree snakes
- The Latest: Zimbabwe police on leave told to return to posts
- EU military pact signed by member states
- Papa John's apologizes for criticizing NFL anthem protests
- Review: Not even Wonder Woman can save 'Justice League'
- Survivors of Iran quake await badly needed aid, 3 days later
- Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage
- Trump skips important East Asia Summit plenary, leaves the Philippines earlier than planned
- Woakes takes 6 for England against Cricket Australia XI
- In 'Three Billboards,' a timely portrait of outrage
- Gunman's family 'appalled' by California rampage
- Russian lawmakers approve bill targeting foreign media
- Shepard making immediate impact with Notre Dame
- Get a place: NHL tradition holds value for young players
- The Pistons are 10-3, and might be the surprise of the NBA
- Cambodia opposition braces for dissolution amid crackdown
- Dangerous Hawaii psychiatric patient flew to California
- 6 die in short-range passenger plane's crash in Russia
- Defenses in Bundy standoff trial focus on government conduct
- Fund set up to preserve African-American historical sites
- S. Korea to deport US man for trying to cross to North Korea
- Merkel to address climate talks amid calls for coal exit
- Hundreds of New Delhi students march to demand cleaner air
- Fire breaks out at German asylum-seeker home, 1 person dead
- China October auto sales stall as sedan demand shrinks
- Trump returns, faces Alabama Senate scandal
- Analysis: Sessions seeks balance in pondering Clinton probe
- Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill
- Lebanese military arrests fugitive radical Islamist cleric
- Dubai's low-cost carrier FlyDubai, Boeing agree to $27B sale for 225 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft
- AP Explains: What happened when Russia bought Uranium One
- The Latest: FlyDubai and Boeing agree to $27 billion deal
- Democrat gets out of the way as Roy Moore scandal churns
- Alabama GOP gets increasing heat about Moore
- Volkswagen managers' offices searched amid pay probe
- China: Zimbabwe army chief visit 'normal military exchange'
- Floods near Greek capital leave 2 dead; roads, homes flooded
- Drunk KTV hostess driving Benz kills baker, second victim in 2 years
- Taipei IN Style runway teaser marks beginning of fashion weekend
- Pope gets Lamborghini, auctions it to rebuild Christian Iraq
- Rain threatens to hold up 1st test as India faces Sri Lanka
- UK to consider special status for UK woman detained in Iran
- Extradition hearing for Russian cybercrime suspect postponed
- Jamaica's Carter at court for Bolt Olympic relay medal case
- Dutch advisory council orders new government gas decision
- 6th Christian-Buddhist Interreligious Dialogue held in Taiwan
- Survey: Afghanistan opium production up by 87 percent
- 2017 Taiwan Literature Awards unveiled
- Lebanese president accuses Saudi Arabia of detaining PM
- Greek fire department says fourth person found dead in flash flooding on outskirts of Athens
- Julia Roberts says 'Wonder' shows radical power of kindness
- New pension plan for military personnel and veterans
- The Latest: Flood death toll at 4 in Greek capital region
- Australia qualifies for the 2018 World Cup after beating Honduras in a playoff
- Pakistani judge exempts ex-PM Sharif from attending trial
- South Africa president speaks with Mugabe, is 'fine' but confined to his home
- Labour Party leader in Scotland steps down amid abuse claim
- Ex-Danish film company boss embroiled in harassment claims
- Australia qualifies for World Cup with 3-1 win over Honduras
- Zimbabwe war vets group wants Mugabe recalled as president and ruling party leader
- Hundreds of Romanian doctors protest to demand better pay
- The Latest: Migrants to march to Greece-Macedonia border
- Analysis: Progress by China envoy in N. Korea won't be easy
- Jazz it up: Arab musicians bring their songs to Germany
- Kremlin downplays Russian Defense Ministry blunder
- The FunPass Taipei is now available
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- The Latest: Hannity demands Moore clarify 'inconsistencies'
- UK explorer reported missing on Papua New Guinea expedition
- Target beats 3Q forecasts
- Jewish group honors Ginsburg for lifetime achievement
- Key EU lawmaker warns UK it must act to unblock Brexit talks
- Britain's cyber security chief warns of Russian interference
- Archaeologists find buried medieval treasure in French abbey
- NYPD probes theft of $1M in artwork from publisher's home
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Italy's 'lost generation' will lack any World Cup experience
- Wilmots out as Ivory Coast coach after World Cup failure
- UK employment falls for first time in nearly a year
- No charges in UK cycling doping case over lack of records
- Chinese national accused of taking GRE for other people
- 3 Ohio pastors indicted on child sex trafficking conspiracy
- French suspect handed terror charges over Syria kidnapping
- A look at Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's long rule
- Egypt court to release 24 Nubians pending trial for protest
- Massachusetts police stop driver for pizza box license plate
- Chandika Hathurusinghe favored to be Sri Lanka's new coach
- Russia, Venezuela sign debt restructuring deal
- Canada promises to get rid of its rotten trash preserved for years in the port of Manila
- Egyptian star singer banned for disparaging Nile comment
- Republican governors gather amid party setbacks, turmoil
- Taiwan's national baseball team in Japan for 2017 APBC tournament
- Just back from Asia, Trump calls trip a success, slams media
- Barbs fly in heated debate on Poland in EU parliament
- 30 vehicles collide in heavy fog on Chinese highway; 18 dead
- Medical records request dispute in Weinstein case resolved
- Florida suburb set to drop Confederate names from streets
- Autopsy: Mother's dismembered remains found in storage unit
- 4 juveniles escape from detention center, steal guard's car
- France chosen to host 2023 Rugby World Cup, beating South Africa and Ireland
- Angola leader removes dos Santos daughter as oil firm chair
- Macedonia lawmakers approve Albanian as second language
- The Latest: Lebanon calls Saudi detention of PM 'aggression'
- Dead humpback whale washes up on Rio's Ipanema beach
- US drone strike in Somalia kills 'several' with al-Shabab
- France to host 2023 Rugby World Cup, beating South Africa
- Managing overtourism an increasing feature of global travel
- Swedes say little help from Congo in murder investigation
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Latest: Activists disrupt German coal power plant
- Survey: New York factories grow at slower pace in November
- 'Titanic' sailing back into theaters for one week
- Rose McGowan plans 'not guilty' plea on Virginia drug charge
- US says Russian security firm duly screened to guard embassy
- US retail sales rose for 2nd month led by cars, clothes
- Edmunds: How to shop for car deals on Black Friday
- Ever Rich’s Discovery Hotel to open on Taiwan’s Penghu Islands in spring 2018
- Bail cut for alleged driver in crash that killed 4
- US consumer prices barely up in October
- EU: Judicial reform 'essential' for Albania's accession
- Rajoy: Spain can handle any cyber-meddling in Catalonia
- Erdrich, Gaiman among authors of book supporting ACLU
- Boy banned from high school dance competition in Minnesota
- Vermont woman who killed 4 could be sentenced Wednesday
- The Latest: No problems found in veins of Ohio inmate
- Fleetwood must withstand Rose challenge to win Race to Dubai
- The Latest: EU parliament launches action against Poland
- Who's in charge in Zimbabwe? Here are the leading players
- 6 released pending trial over IS attack on Turkish airport
- Hungary accuses US of meddling by funding 'objective' media
- 6 Czechs 'fined' for sporting Borat mankinis in Kazakhstan
- Court gives go-ahead for minimum alcohol price in Scotland
- Gunmen kill 19 in southwestern Pakistan
- Suit seeks to stop new union limits around farm operations
- Kenya court hears petitions against Kenyatta's re-election
- Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead early losses for stocks
- Police: 'Miracle' more weren't shot by rifle-toting man
- 2nd Ohio state lawmaker resigns over inappropriate behavior
- The Latest: Hawaii patient faces felony escape charge
- Plummer calls his replacement of Spacey in film 'ironic'
- Mugabe latest leader over years taken into custody
- New chief of Global Fund says accountability is "imperative"
- The Latest: Jurors begin 7th day of Menendez deliberations
- After getting Australia to Russia, coach's future uncertain
- Electric trucks emerging but still have a long haul
- Man charged with killing wife with steel rod found competent
- Albania appeals court cuts jail to ex-dictator's grandson
- National Football League
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Witness says soccer official was bribed for World Cup vote
- Tech, banks lead early losses for US stocks; oil heads lower
- Germany: 2 former SS guards indicted over camp deaths
- Barcelona: Mascherano out for a month with hamstring injury
- UNC trustees take public comments on Confederate statues
- Retirement planning should include long-term care costs
- Businesses lure seasonal help with chances for other jobs
- Who owns Maine's seaweed? Top court will have to decide
- Anarchists urge Greeks to drop flower pots on police
- US business stockpiles unchanged in September as sales rose
- HRW accuses Russia of persecuting Crimean Tatars
- Dimitrov reaches semifinals at ATP Finals, beats Goffin
- EU lawmakers want Malta monitored following reporter's death
- Italy, Germany defend Libyan patrols after UN criticism
- Bills bench QB Taylor in favor of rookie Peterman
- Trump asks whether UCLA players will thank him for release
- Irish man gets 18 months' prison for rhino horn trafficking
- The Latest: Hatch defends 'Obamacare' repeal in tax bill
- Michigan doctor expected to change plea in sex assault cases
- Southwest pilot with loaded gun arrested before boarding
- How to please your red and blue staters for the holidays
- Ex-priest loses appeal over Michigan sexual assaults
- 3 arrested at Enbridge Line 3 pipeline site in Wisconsin
- The Latest: Mom of shooting suspect: Son, wife broke up
- Aspiring actress sues Harvey Weinstein, former company
- Amazon gives Prime members taste of discounts at Whole Foods
- Pharrell Williams sounds warning about climate change
- UN votes to add 900 peacekeepers in Central African Republic
- Ohio has temporarily delayed the execution of a sick inmate after several unsuccessful attempts to insert IV
- Live traps placed for record-holding cats missing after fire
- Blackout hits Puerto Rico as power company reached goal
- Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri's brother breaks silence, says he supports decision to resign and blasts Iran
- The Latest: Two-dozen speak against UNC Confederate statue
- Ohio has called off the execution of a sick inmate after several unsuccessful attempts to insert IV
- Documents: US Steel sought to keep chemical spill secret
- Richard Cordray, Obama-appointed director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announces resignation
- Refusal of Italian football chief to resign sparks outrage
- Arctic refuge drilling closer as Senate panel moves ahead
- Palestinians say opening of Gaza border crossing delayed
- Review: 'Mudbound' a moving, literary epic of family, race
- Sri Lanka to UN: Work remains to fix human rights issues
- Consumer chief resigning, expected to run for Ohio gov
- Fox News' Hannity demands answers from Moore
- Mnuchin and Carranza now on $1 bills
- The Latest: Escaped teen is murder suspect, still on run
- Argentina defeats US bid to host 1st world's fair since 1984
- Father of Minnesota toddler who shot himself arrested
- Agricultural groups challenge California weed-killer warning
- Jeter confirms Marlins listening to offers for Stanton
- House panel OKs bill to sanction financial backers of Hamas
- Linkin Park dedicating new live album to Chester Bennigton
- Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura has been fired following the team's failure to qualify for the World Cup
- French President Macron invites Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri and family to come to France after mystery resignation
- GM says next-gen electric cars will cost less, go farther
- Sounders' Clint Dempsey wins MLS Comeback Player
- Italy coach Ventura fired after missing World Cup place
- After Maria, US schools get influx of Puerto Rican students
- MLB hopes for new Japan posting deal by early December
- BC-,ADVISORY
- His life rape sentence overturned, Louisiana man to be freed
- The Latest: Bill to open Arctic refuge to drilling advances
- Officials: Man shot by police on I-95 died of neck wound
- The Latest: Report details allegations against Tom Sizemore
- Breaking silence, Lebanese PM's brother backs resignation
- 2 top Polish officials dream of razing Stalinist skyscraper
- A look at deposed African leaders and where they are now
- Judge sides with Philadelphia in 'sanctuary cities' case
- Linked to graft, ex-Argentine government official kills self
- Assistant sheriff says wife of gunman who went on Northern California rampage found dead in home, bringing toll to 6
- Congress urged to tighten rules on Chinese state media in US
- Twitter, BuzzFeed join for breezy online morning show
- Close new Earth-size world, where year lasts under 10 days
- Agency: Texas chemical plant unprepared for Hurricane Harvey
- 'Obamacare' sign-ups 45 percent ahead of last year's pace
- Top US counterterrorism chief stepping down at end of year
- The Latest: Northern California gunman's wife found dead
- Louisiana man who served nearly 50 years is free from prison after judge overturned his rape conviction
- Congress urged to tighten rules on Chinese state media in US
- The Latest: Louisiana man freed after rape conviction tossed
- Grappling with fame, Sam Smith still sings from the heart
- Kelly Clarkson 'cried a lot' while making new album
- The Latest: National Republicans raise pressure on Moore
- Israel fears Syria buffer will put Iran close to frontier
- Gallant proving to be the right leader for expansion Knights
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Terry Crews compares alleged sexual assault to being a POW
- The Latest: Hundreds line up for Texas shooting funeral
- Feds say rainbow crosswalks in Kentucky pose safety hazard
- Egypt displays previously unseen King Tut artifacts
- Outtakes: Sam Smith on George Michael, Rihanna and drinking
- NATO chief says they'll have enough forces in Afghanistan
- California university receives trove of art from collector
- Lawmaker cites victims, declines to ID members in harassment
- Holiday tips and gifts for your survivalist
- The 3 times US executions were started, then stopped
- Ex-police sergeant gets 2 years in rights violation case
- The Latest: Back from Asia, Trump says US 'respected again'
- 3 UCLA freshman suspended indefinitely upon returning from China, where they were detained on suspicion of shoplifting
- 3 UCLA basketball players apologize for shoplifting in China
- New unrest in center of Brussels following weekend riot
- Barber for the homeless surprised with own shop
- Court documents show Northern California shooter was prohibited from having guns as part of restraining order
- Snedeker returns at Sea Island from sternum injury
- Swedish teen returned home after admitting to abducting girl
- Army acknowledges failures to report crime data to FBI
- 'Obamacare' mandate repeal would remake market for consumers
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: GOP governors shrug off low Trump popularity
- Garcia leaves Saint-Etienne, Sable appointed new coach
- US denies Ford, Mazda bids to delay Takata recall decision
- Greek police block migrants' march to border with Macedonia
- The Latest: Witness says media giants paid World Cup bribe
- Wanted polygamist free after 15 years on the lam in Mexico
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- The Latest: Rancher Bundy's son says militia saved his life
- Feds charge man they say worked for 'darknet' marketplace
- Man arrested in shooting that killed 2 at Atlanta concert
- Ivanka Trump says child tax credit 'not a pet project'
- Court says passenger can face driving charges in crash
- Ex-members of church urge overturning of court agreement
- The Latest: Police: Man on video near shootings is suspect
- When a 'bloodless correction' smells like a coup
- Oh, man! Town drops 'men' from name of its governing board
- Yankees' Steinbrenner: Replacing Girardi was long discussed
- Paris school room named for Jewish boys slain in 2012 attack
- Police: Australian diplomat dies in fall off NYC terrace
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Rockets' Chris Paul expected to return Thursday v. Suns
- Walmart tests deal with Handy: Buy TV, someone will install
- Inmate whose execution was halted Wednesday because prison staff couldn't find a vein gets new death date: June 5, 2019
- Rare cranes from Canada, Wisconsin, Maryland, in Louisiana
- Trump pauses address to nation to take 2 big swigs of water
- Moroccan migrants in Libya seek return, stage hunger strike
- Polygamous town elects first mayor who's not part of sect
- Alaska takes Canada mine concerns to Secretary Tillerson
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Review: In 'Wonder,' a sweetly sincere message movie
- Couples sue fertility clinic over eggs with genetic defect
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- New Bush groping accuser says he wasn't in wheelchair
- 'Manufacturing Consent' co-author Edward Herman dies at 92
- Edwards' Puerto Rico trip cost Louisiana taxpayers $5,100
- Coffee maker smashings end, but Keurig's ad plans a mystery
- Target, IBM and Anadarko slip while Bank of America climbs
- Staples in fine form as album chronicles America's divide
- Man convicted of killing 6 in Texas gets death penalty
- 4 suicide bombers kill 14, wound 29 in Nigeria in one of largest Boko Haram attacks in years
- 4 suicide bombers kill 14, wound 29 in northern Nigeria
- How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday
- Justice Department to offer update on Ferguson progress
- California may limit liability of self-driving carmakers
- BC-US--Index, US
- US opposes Nazi speech, but will vote no at UN to banning it
- Warriors next up to try to stop Celtics' 13-game win streak
- All the prizes up for grabs at LPGA Tour finale
- The Latest: Ex-Catalan president to lead party in election
- Alejandro Sanz celebrated as Latin Grammy Person of the Year
- Walter Becker's wife says he died from esophageal cancer
- Review: Mickey Hart calibrates universal rhythms on 'RAMU'
- Cowboys' Elliott drops appeal, will serve rest of 6-game ban
- Activist investor Nelson Peltz claims win in P&G recount
- Theme park expo offers preview of what's new for 2018
- Nitto ATP Finals Results
- U.S. Supreme Court clears the way for extradition of ex-Salvadoran official wanted by Spain in killings of 6 priests
- Last hurdle cleared for ex-Salvadoran official's extradition
- Senators warn Tillerson diplomatic power is being dismantled
- Business Highlights
- Fourteen new lawsuits say concert organizers, hotel, bump stock gun accessory makers share blame in Las Vegas shooting
- UN to vote on rival resolutions on chemical weapons in Syria
- Las Vegas shooting lawsuits stack up with 14 more filed
- Mexico, US, Canada, begin NAFTA talks in Mexico City
- Patriots acclimating to altitude at Air Force this week
- Transgender woman sues over placement in male prison
- Senate confirms retired coal boss to oversee mine safety
- Indians ace Corey Kluber easily wins 2nd AL Cy Young Award
- US foundations pledge initial $5M for battered Puerto Rico
- Canada offers helicopters, planes, trainers to UN efforts
- Raiders' struggling pass defense prepares for Tom Brady
- Billionaire wins $50K in lawsuit over yacht decorating tab
- Cisco stock up on upbeat earnings, revenue growth forecast
- What did they say? Roy Moore camp finally speaks
- Leonardo da Vinci's Christ painting 'Savior of the World' sells for record $450 million at New York auction
- Taiwan headline news
- Taiwanese expatriates take steps to beat pollution in New Delhi
- 10 Things to Know for Thursday
- North Carolina's two GOP senators come out against Trump pick to oversee chemical safety at EPA, endangering nomination
- Employment restrictions on foreign workers should be lifted: ECCT
- Da Vinci painting of Christ sells for record $450M
- World Anti-Doping Agency keeping headquarters in Montreal
- Jo scores 2 goals as Corinthians win Brazilian championship
- Pirates: MLB to discipline Latin American scouting head
- IndyCar champ Newgarden in Chevy test at Texas of new kits
- City leaders meet with Crew, MLS, over relocation
- Quake in South Korea left 1,500 homeless, dozens injured
- Feud grows between NFL, Cowboys' Jerry Jones over Goodell
- 3 Filipinos arrested for smuggling marijuana into Taiwan
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- GOP senators from NC come out against Trump EPA nominee
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- John Wall, Bradley Beal help Wizards top Heat 102-93
- Officials from Belize visit I-Mei Foods factory
- Jesmyn Ward, Masha Gessen win National Book Awards
- Hawks get their most lopsided win ever, 126-80 over Kings
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Towns, Wolves stop 12-game slide vs. Spurs with 98-86 win
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Hardaway hits late 3 to lift Knicks over Jazz 106-101
- Westbrook, Thunder top Bulls 92-79 for 3rd straight win
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Mantha, Athanasiou lead Red Wings to 8-2 win over Flames
- Rohingya woman in Bangladesh helps others flee Myanmar
- Expanded Conference Glance
- DeRozan scores 25, leads Raptors over Pelicans 125-116
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- LeBron James scores 31 points, Cavaliers top Hornets 115-107
- Pacers build big lead, hold on to beat Grizzlies 116-113
- Today in History
- Middleton scores 27, Bucks block 16 shots, top Pistons 99-95
- Peru beats New Zealand 2-0 in second leg for final spot in 32-team field for 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Amid global electric-car buzz, Toyota bullish on hydrogen
- Anisimov scores 3 times as Blackhawks beat Rangers 6-3
- Anisimov has hat trick, Blackhawks beat Rangers 6-3
- Hawks rout Kings by team-record 46 points
- Philippine economy grows 6.9 percent in last quarter
- Russia is lowest-ranked team in draw for its home World Cup
- Peru beats New Zealand, earns final spot in World Cup
- 2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance
- 2018 World Cup Qualifiers
- Top Indonesia official escapes arrest by anti-graft police
- Asian tiger Taiwan has 13th most millionaires
- WADA decision harms Russia's hopes for Winter Olympics
- Park's focus on future in Korea, eye on youth development
- Japan to send home 3 N. Koreans rescued from capsized boat
- Toxic algae flourishes despite vast sums spent to prevent it
- Toxic algae flourishes despite vast sums spent to prevent it
- AP EXPLAINS: Farm runoff and the worsening algae plague
- Quick-thinking school staff saved kids at California school
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Drug firm founder indicted in opioid conspiracy due in court
- Who invented Game of Life? Court aims to find out
- Lillard has 26 points to lead Blazers over Magic 99-94
- Treasury head, wife mocked for photo of them holding money
- ASEAN shuns mention of China's new islands, arbitration loss
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Ritchie, Manson lead Ducks past slumping Bruins, 4-2
- Trump's sojourn to Asia works out pretty well for Taiwan
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Newly discovered Chandler story chastises medical industry
- Egypt tries to avoid a fight as allies escalate against Iran
- American brand Kimberly Lynn Accessories shines at Taipei IN Style
- Through Wednesday, November 15, 2017
- Embiid's career-high 46 leads 76ers past Lakers 115-109
- Soong impresses at APEC Summit
- Verdict in Kim Jong Nam murder trial likely to be next year
- Mongolian sumo wrestlers defend grand champion Harumafuji
- Australia senator urges protection for opposing gay marriage
- Charges dropped against man seen punched by officer in video
- At Replay Center, NBA refs far from the game but right in it
- Haggling on new German government enters critical phase
- Norwegian fund drops investment in 10 firms over coal links
- Creativity required for low-majors in the recruiting game
- Japan leads Asian shares higher, oil prices steady
- American arrested for 'magic potion' money scam
- Leather Elegance in Stacey Wang's at Taipei IN Style
- Bielema's future in question after Long's firing at Arkansas
- AP Exclusive: 17 escapes from Hawaii hospital since 2010
- GOP braces for extended clash in Alabama
- Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bowl against India
- Neighbor shot by California gunman lived in fear of him
- Museum of the Bible, built by Hobby Lobby owner, opens in DC
- Gov't says uninsured rate holding steady
- Taipei IN Style brings :EMPHASIZE on the dots
- Zimbabwe calm but tense as Mugabe is urged to go peacefully
- Consumers' market remake if 'Obamacare' mandate repealed
- French president's office: Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri accepts invitation to France after mystery resignation
- Trump EPA nominee opposed by GOP senators from NC
- US opposes Nazi speech, but will vote no at UN to banning it
- Quick-thinking school staff saved kids at California school
- France says Hariri accepts invitation, will come within days
- GOP muscling tax bill through House; hits senator roadblock
- Bravo Handbags shine at Taipei IN Style
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Things to see inside the Museum of the Bible
- French prime minister in Morocco to boost trade, cooperation
- Trump's cheeseburger in Japan still drawing lines
- Handyman confesses to robbery, murder of elderly lady for stash of cash
- China makes no offer of debt relief for Venezuela
- The Latest: Zimbabwe opposition group wants transition body
- Greek rescue crews search for 6 people after deadly floods
- The Latest: Aoun hopes France invitation ends Lebanon crisis
- Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe seemed invincible but era ends
- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spends night in Romania
- Police: Final Grenfell fire death toll is 71, including baby
- China renews call for North Korea, US 'freeze-for-freeze'
- The Latest: UK, Canada launch alliance to phase out coal
- Police saying man holding hostages in Madrid bank hold-up
- Kaspersky Lab releases report into upload of NSA documents
- Criticism of US sanctions returns in Iran after earthquake
- The Latest: 1 of 6 missing in Greece floods found alive
- Cambodia's Supreme Court orders dissolution of country's main opposition party
- The Latest: Madrid bank hold-up ends with no injuries
- Cambodia's top court orders opposition party dissolved
- Former US vice president visits Taiwan
- Saudi foreign minister says it is up to resigned Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri to decide when to return to Lebanon
- Saudi foreign minister says allegations that Saudi Arabia is detaining Lebanese PM are "rejected and baseless"
- Egyptian army says 3 militants killed, 74 arrested in Sinai
- Saudi FM says Hezbollah should 'respect Lebanon's sovereignty,' accuses it of supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen
- Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 9 at political meeting
- Christian Arabs protest Greek patriarch on Israel land deals
- Save the Children says 130 children die every day in Yemen
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Wales overhauls team for rugby test v Georgia
- Big Serie A weekend to console Italy fans after WCup failure
- India-Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
- Activists praise Trudeau's comments about Duterte crackdown
- Pope rebukes climate deniers as 'perverse' in Bonn message
- England recalls Farrell, picks Itoje on bench for Australia
- Fired FIFA ethics officials set up advice agency in Zurich
- Miss Golden Globe honor renamed Golden Globe Ambassador
- Premier Lai calls on Cabinet to start preparing for CPTPP bid
- Trump exhorts UCLA trio to thank Xi for release in China
- Pakistan's Hafeez banned because of illegal bowling action
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 8-year-old boy returns lost wallet, $1,700 to mugging victim
- Las Vegas shooting lawsuits stack up with 14 more filed
- Cards Against Humanity says it's fighting border wall
- London's Old Vic theater says it has received allegations of "a range of inappropriate behavior" against Kevin Spacey
- Walmart beats Wall Street's third-quarter forecasts
- Target run: Taylor Swift shocks shoppers while buying album
- Lear, Gordy, Basinger offer Hefner tributes in special issue
- London theater received allegations against Kevin Spacey
- Resew and rebirth: Taipei IN Style joins calls to give fabric waste a new life
- Dortmund desperate to get back on track in Bundesliga
- Iranian official acknowledges talks over frozen funds in UK
- US Embassy expresses confidence in Liberia disputed election
- Boosted by stadium blessing, Atletico takes on Real Madrid
- Train crossing in Finland closed after deadly crash
- Officials: Man who shot up store sought job before shooting
- Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
- Police: Muggers grab $190,000 from man visiting from Africa
- Russia warns US media of possible foreign agent status
- General Motors recalls trucks to fix potential fuel leaks
- Bank robber with poor spelling skills pleads guilty
- France holds fourth day of national anti-Macron protests
- Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up
- Former Malaysian PM: Current government 'must go'
- Despite big signings, Cavani emerges as leader of PSG attack
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Federal "extreme vetting" plan castigated by tech experts
- Best Buy 3Q results, outlook disappoint
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Germany: Dutch man arrested with drugs worth $3.5 million
- The Latest: Trump calls Chinese envoy to NKorea a 'big move'
- Ex-college coach guilty of sexually assaulting player
- US unemployment benefits rise 10,000 to 249,000
- Nicaragua's Sergio Ramirez wins Spain's Cervantes prize
- Actress Rose McGowan set to appear in court on drug charge
- US industrial production jumped a solid 0.9 percent in October as manufacturing and utilities grew
- Jury resumes deliberations in Menendez bribery trial
- Syria activists: 22 civilians die in fighting near Damascus
- Spain: Jailed Catalan secession activist to run in election
- US industrial output climbed a healthy 0.9 pct. in October
- Neil Young to release entire archive of recordings for free
- Three JNBY Group’s brands generate much interest at Taipei IN Style
- Emerson Electric again boosts offer for Rockwell Automation
- GOP, Democratic senators back bill to bolster FBI gun checks
- Markets Right Now: Stocks jump on strong company earnings
- Get inspirations from travelling - Olivia Yao Jewelry
- Teen who escaped from detention center on run for 2nd day
- Ousted Venezuelan prosecutor seeks ICC probe into Maduro
- Give the gift of life's building blocks for the holidays
- Lithuanian mayor invites Bono to visit shopping mall
- Report: Time Inc. in merger talks with Meredith
- Judge reviews claims of neck slashing gesture at FIFA trial
- Rose has early advantage over Fleetwood in Dubai; Reed leads
- Imelda Staunton dazzles as 'Follies' hits cinema screens
- Small town Connecticut election decided by coin toss
- 'Veep' production halted awaiting Louis-Dreyfus' treatment
- France keeps unchanged team for South Africa
- US homebuilder sentiment rises in November
- Tottenham adjusting to change of status in north London
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- France uncorks this year's batch of Beaujolais Nouveau wine
- The 'Wind River' filmmakers take control back from Weinstein
- Tech companies lead early gains for US stocks
- Pope upset that health care is too tied to people's finances
- Germany's Siemens to cut 6,900 jobs at power, drives units
- German court: Kuwait Airways can refuse Israeli passengers
- Pakistani court asks Islamist to end rally near Islamabad
- Official: Manson is alive, can't comment on health
- Divorcees warily eye GOP plan to cut alimony tax deduction
- Phone companies get new tools to block spam calls
- Radio host alleges Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour
- British explorer Benedict Allen found in Papua New Guinea
- Scotland change 2 for test vs All Blacks at Murrayfield
- Trump reverses ban on importing elephants killed as trophies
- DP World Tour Championship Leading Scores
- Student kicked off Kansas basketball team in anthem flap
- CAS rules FIFA wrong to fine Mexico for fans' gay slur chant
- The Latest: Defense cross-examines key FIFA trial witness
- Federer beats Cilic again, this time at ATP Finals
- Report critical of clinic where veteran set himself on fire
- European court rules against Greece over wiretap death
- France gives players another chance against Springboks
- Zimbabwe's state-run newspaper publishes photos of Mugabe meeting with army commander
- The Latest: Franken: Doesn't remember forcing kiss on tour
- Middle school cancels Muslim speaker after furor
- Melania Trump to accept White House Christmas tree on Monday
- Officer shot in face during drug raid, expected to survive
- Are holiday credit card promotions right for you?
- Adrien Silva's legal request to play for Leicester refused
- Ireland pitching B team against Fiji in Dublin
- The Latest: Trump arrives at Capitol to rally for tax bill
- In Kentucky town, gay-marriage opponent Davis still divides
- Iraqi Kurds end parliament boycott in concession to Baghdad
- AAA expects 50 million Americans to travel over Thanksgiving
- UN committee urges Myanmar to give citizenship to Rohingyas
- Cancer survivor earns European Tour card at Q-School
- Lehigh dissolves Sigma Chi fraternity for alcohol violations
- Lawyers for Meek Mill trying to get him released from prison
- Seal opens dialogue with listeners on 'Standards' album
- The Latest: Rose McGowan waives appearance on drug charge
- The Latest: Jury in Menendez trial remains deadlocked
- Patriots-Raiders Capsule
- Paraguay judge approves request to extradite ex-head of South America soccer confederation Nicolas Leoz to U.S.
- Paraguay judge approves extradition of soccer official Leoz
- Manfred: MLB pace changes will happen with or without union
- Warehouse, infrastructure owners buck sluggish REIT market
- The Latest: Woman killed by gunman was heading to store
- Mortgages rates rise: 30-year hits 4-month high 3.95 percent
- Panama's pre-Hispanic golden artifacts stored out of sight
- Woman refuses to remove crude anti-Trump message from pickup
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Dortmund suspends Aubameyang for 'disciplinary reasons'
- EU judge in Kosovo resigns, subject of 'serious allegations'
- Prosecutor calls Benghazi suspect 'commander' of 2012 attack
- Kenya court to rule on new election challenges Monday
- Top Senate Democrat calls allegations against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken 'troubling' and expects ethics investigation
- El Salvador Jesuits seek reopening of case in 1989 massacre
- Current events disrupt Showtime series on mass shootings
- Experts: Puerto Rico may struggle for nearly 2 more decades
- Doing nothing, Trump may witness US goal in Mugabe's ouster
- Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial ends with mistrial after jury can't reach unanimous verdict
- New state police boss to probe revisions to arrest report
- Statement by Sen. Al Franken on sexual harassment allegation
- EU auditors: Greek bailouts failed to account for recession
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Key dates in the bribery case against Sen. Bob Menendez
- Aguero says he's fit to play for Man City in EPL
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Russia: 10 killed in crash between bus and logging truck
- Experts: Failed execution attempt may cause legal challenges
- Drop ties with Cambodian gov't says exiled opposition leader
- Israel military chief willing to share intel with Saudis
- FDA OKs new therapy for some hemophilia patients
- USC partners with media giants to expand diversity project
- Agency: Improper wait list used for vets' mental health care
- Ex-France minister has to pay damages to Nadal
- US health agency to crack down on risky stem cell offerings
- Derby weekend in European soccer as leagues resume
- Paul Buckmaster, arranger for Bowie, Elton John, dead at 71
- House OKs nearly $1.5 trillion GOP overhaul of business and personal taxes as Senate bill encounters fresh problems
- FCC weakens limits on owning newspapers, TV stations
- California shooting rampage highlights "ghost guns"
- In 'Mudbound,' Dee Rees crafts a Jim Crow epic of 2 families
- Trump presses for UN vote on chemical weapons in Syria
- Nebraska to build wind farm to power Facebook data center
- Tribes make renewed push for pipeline protections
- Democratic mega-donor Mostyn dies amid 'mental health issue'
- Defense bill authorizes billions more than Trump had sought
- Small race winners DQ'd for using agent tied to doping
- UN envoy confident that Libyan rivals are close to consensus
- UN: Yemen is suffering over failure to open ports, airports
- Barnes & Noble shares soar on report of privatization offer
- Senate GOP leader calls for ethics probe of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, whose federal bribery trial ends in mistrial
- Ex-Homeland Security Secretary Ridge hospitalized in Texas
- UK banning relationships between coaches, athletes under 18
- Italian minister OKs family visits for ailing top Mafia boss
- Senators press Kushner for more in Russia investigation
- The Latest: GOP plan to cut alimony deduction gets House OK
- Steve Harvey to ring in 2018 with a special Fox telecast
- California pot rules mark step toward 2018 legal sales
- Tesla looks to enter trucking business with electric semi
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Tentacles of FIFA graft trial reach Argentine presidency
- Pentagon: Retweet of call for Trump to resign was accidental
- Trump calls House passage of $1.5 trillion tax package 'a big step' toward delivering tax cuts by year's end
- Israeli billionaire buys 15 percent stake in Atletico Madrid
- Lolo Jones begins another Olympic quest, still seeking medal
- Tanglewood to host big musical tribute to Leonard Bernstein
- Republican Roy Moore says he'll remain in Alabama Senate race, accuses GOP leader McConnell of trying to 'steal' seat
- Raiders return to Mexico City to take on Patriots
- Interior watchdog faults Zinke for incomplete travel records
- The Latest: Bus crashes into logging truck in Russia
- The Latest: Moore: McConnell trying to 'steal this election'
- White House: Trump believes voters of Alabama should decide Roy Moore's fate, finds allegations 'very troubling'
- Pinera likely to win Chile elections, but runoff expected
- El Salvador ups penalties for crimes against cops, military
- Rugby League World Cup
- Airlines bump fewer passengers off oversold flights
- CONCACAF to replace exhibitions with League of Nations
- $1.6B Canada-New England hydropower project wins key permit
- Hispanic Caucus rejects request from GOP lawmaker to join
- Altidore suspension for 1st leg of conference final upheld
- 15 convictions linked to corrupt Chicago cop are thrown out
- Congress debates oil drilling in largest US wildlife refuge
- Billionaire Berlusconi is spared big-bucks alimony to his ex
- Farrakhan: Trump should repent
- Win one for Jr.: JR Motorsports has 3 shots at Xfinity title
- Russia vetoes US resolution on Syria chemical weapons use
- Hawaiian Airlines holds onto top spot in on-time rankings
- Wal-Mart, Rockwell Automation and Cisco jump; Best Buy sinks
- LPGA rookie Sung Hyun Park takes big step toward award sweep
- Keystone pipeline leaks 210K gallons of oil in South Dakota
- Ready to rumble! Cindric to fight the field for Trucks title
- Trump set to pardon Thanksgiving turkey
- Highlights of House, Senate GOP bills to overhaul tax code
- Ex-con charged in student death that sparked manhunt
- Albania says 4 officers deserted after training in Britain
- Kirk finishes with eagle and the lead at Sea Island
- Lebanon's Hariri finds himself caught in regional feuds
- Wilder calls out Joshua again for big heavyweight fight
- The RSM Classic Scores
- The RSM Classic Par Scores
- New species of wasp discovered in Maine by college student
- A lost Leonardo painting's tangled path to $450 million sale
- Nitto ATP Finals Results
- Nitto ATP Finals Results
- Comedy or not, 'Get Out' is a unique Oscar contender
- Rockets owner Fertitta interested in NHL team in Houston
- Account of AIDS crisis wins lucrative UK nonfiction prize
- Wicketkeeper Tim Paine wins shock recall for Ashes tests
- Hawaiian Airlines CEO to step down, be replaced by insider
- How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday
- NHL GMs, Bettman to take part in 100th anniversary events
- Carpenters returns with vinyl remasters of hit albums
- Texas county sues chemical plant owner over fires, blasts
- Packers offense looks to stay in gear with Ravens coming
- Burglars steal $400,000 from Venus Williams' Florida home
- Residente has everything to gain at Latin Grammys
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- The RSM Classic Par Scores
- The RSM Classic Scores
- AP photographer tells how Mnuchin photo came to be
- Truex maintains role as favorite at NASCAR's media day
- Menendez avoids 'political grave,' but cloud still looms
- Business Highlights
- Paul George getting comfortable with new Thunder teammates
- The Latest: Sierra Club urges Nebraska to reject Keystone XL
- Mother of child found dead accused of leaving her home alone
- Senate Ethics Committee says it intends to resume its preliminary inquiry into Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez
- Australian parliament in final stage of euthanasia debate
- In only 4 days, Taylor Swift sells the most albums of 2017
- The Latest: Residente, 'Despacito' remix win Latin Grammys
- AP source: Mulvaney to temporarily lead consumer agency
- Marlins slugger Stanton wins NL MVP, edges Reds' Votto
- Patriots strengthen team bond while practicing in Colorado
- Grassley alters Senate policy for 2 judicial nominees
- Venezuela, state oil firm default on billions worth of bonds
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Fernando "Ferdie" Pacheco, "The Fight Doctor" who served as Muhammad Ali's ringside physician, has died at 89
- Ferdie Pacheco _ Muhammad Ali's 'Fight Doctor'_ dies at 89
- Suspect dances for Texas officers before police dog ends jig
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Mexico City prosecutors: Women robbed man they met on Tinder
- Comcast talking to Fox about a deal, source says
- Casino giant Caesars to buying Centaur Holdings
- US says Sudan cutting trade, military ties to North Korea
- Partial list of winners of 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards
- 10 Things to Know for Friday
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- NPR changes leadership as harassment issues linger
- France v South Africa for 2nd time in 3 days
- Police seize over 200 kg of drugs in latest raids
- Homeland official resigns after report of racial remarks
- White House to submit $45 billion disaster request Friday
- Human rights repression in China seen worsening under Xi
- Taiwanese K-pop star to perform at Japanese New Year's Eve festival
- Taipei IN Style day one runway report (Pt.1)
- Trump to host NCCA champions at White House Friday
- Meryl Streep says violent experiences changed her profoundly
- Taipei IN Style day one runway report (Pt.2)
- The Latest: Woman with crude anti-Trump truck decal arrested
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- The Latest: Escaped patient says he needed to prove himself
- Rights group: Militants, troops violated law in Marawi siege
- Liz Phair fulfills a dream with 2-book deal at Random House
- White House: No, Trump isn't jet-lagged but full of energy
- Star-Studded WildAid Gala Dazzles Beverly Hills
- USC's Darnold, UCLA's Rosen to square off for 1st time
- MAC minister urges new approach to cross-strait relations
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Gillibrand: Bill Clinton should've resigned over sex affair
- Boychuk's go-ahead goal helps Islanders beat Hurricanes 6-4
- Nylander scores late in OT, Maple Leafs beat Devils 1-0
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Stamkos scores twice, Lightning top Stars in Bishop's return
- Children’s radio plays spread message about dangers of drugs
- High-level Chinese envoy heads to North Korea amid chill
- The Latest: 7 officers linked to corruption now on desk duty
- Coyotes rally to beat Canadiens 5-4 for first regulation win
- National Basketball Association
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Today in History
- Panama's president visits China following break with Taiwan
- Brown, Irving help Celtics rally for 92-88 win over Warriors
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Irving, Brown help Celtics beat Warriors 92-88
- Minnesota gets 4 late goals, rallies past Nashville 6-4
- AP source: Timbers and Porter part ways
- Japan's Abe vows to bolster defense amid N. Korea threat
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Steven Stamkos leads Lightning past Stars, 6-1
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Football League
- National Football League
- Little scores winner in shootout, Jets rally past Flyers 3-2
- Roethlisberger throws 4 TDs, Steelers drill Titans 40-17
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- China's Geng Wenqiang makes quick splash in skeleton
- Schenn scores twice, has assist to help Blues beat Oilers
- National Hockey League
- 'Transparent' co-star alleges impropriety by Jeffrey Tambor
- Today's thick pollution in central Taiwan 'Like entering Beijing'
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Oldest Australian human returned to 42,000-year-old grave
- German coalition talks to resume; no breakthrough so far
- Gunman ran victims off road, chased them on foot
- Lebanon Prime Minister Hariri caught in regional feuds
- Landeskog's hat trick lifts Avalanche over Capitals, 6-2
- Patriots, Raiders head to Azteca Stadium in Mexico City
- Norway's Mikkelsen leads Rally Australia after day 1
- Disbelief as 'most wanted' Indonesia politician hospitalized
- Huge fire breaks out at Pennsylvania senior living community
- Killer of 7 in Connecticut to be sentenced to life in prison
- Key witness to return to witness stand in FIFA trial
- National Hockey League
- Change of plea for Ohio man suspected of Bosnian war crimes
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Getting more 'wolflike' is the key to the future for coyotes
- 'Friendship' defense, lack of 'smoking gun' aided Menendez
- Hornqvist, Guentzel lead Penguins to 3-1 win over Senators
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- In Minnesota, Franken feels heat _ but no broad call to quit
- Keystone pipeline leak days before Nebraska expansion ruling
- Harden, Rockets get 90 in first half, beat Suns 142-116
- Jerusalem cemetery goes deep underground with tunnel burials
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- National Hockey League
- National Hockey League
- Expanded Conference Glance
- Pujara unbeaten on 47 as India struggles to 74-5in 1st test
- Haula gets winner as Golden Knights beat Canucks 5-2
- Top 10 alternative places to visit in Taichung
- Zimbabwe's military says it is continuing talks with President Robert Mugabe for his exit while it arrests others.
- Luongo stops 35 shots in Panthers' 2-0 win over Sharks
- Italian media say Mafia 'boss of bosses' Salvatore 'Toto' Riina has died while serving multiple life sentences
- Zimbabwe military says progress in talks for Mugabe's exit
- Through Thursday, November 16, 2017
- Some flee Papua villages in standoff with Indonesia forces
- Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' Toto Riina dead at 87
- Emergency officials: At least 20 people injured in massive fire at senior living community in Pennsylvania
- Bruins make Chara's goal hold up for 2-1 win over Kings
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei invites guests to spend an unforgettably warming holiday with special Christmas meals
- Asian shares mostly higher on US earnings, tax progress
- Sloppy Titans miss out on primetime chances against Steelers
- Roethlisberger, Steelers make statement in rout of Titans
- Greece: 2 more missing from flash floods that killed 16
- Image of Asia: Scattering grains in memory of the departed
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Malan makes 109, England batsmen flourish in tour match
- Everybody's fighting for the weekend: Brawl breaks out over labor law
- Spartans, Terps trying to rebound from routs
- Indiana, Rutgers play with bowl eligibility on the line
- Harvick set to expand family, NASCAR championship collection
- Back to basics for No. 9 Irish in home finale against Navy
- Coleman takes Falcons' lead role after Freeman's concussion
- Arkansas tries to regroup against No. 17 Mississippi State
- Hospital patient escaped to prove he could behave properly
- Week 12 preview: Defensive struggle; Trying to go bowling
- Thompson's playmaking a steadying force for defending champs
- Highlights of House, Senate GOP bills to overhaul tax code
- Bills team up with cancer patients to customize their cleats
- Truex and team balanced numerous setbacks in dream season
- MLS attendance up, TV ratings lag as US mulls future
- The Latest: Irish prime minister seeks guarantees on border
- GOP closer to big win with House tax vote; Senate unclear
- EU leaders warn broadening of Brexit talks could be in doubt
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup – November 17
- New $1.6B Atlanta stadium rises; now old one to be destroyed
- Nevada seeks to use untried execution drugs including opioid
- Kenya police use tear gas on supporters welcoming Odinga
- VA's quiet plan to widen private care with TRICARE stirs ire
- Franken apologizes after woman says he kissed, groped her
- Moore targets female accusers as critics decry intimidation
- Iraqi forces push into the country's last IS-held town
- Nissan execs taking pay cuts over bogus vehicle inspections
- Selective outrage: Trump criticizes Franken, silent on Moore
- Taipei IN style features Japan's most distinctive style travel bags
- Daniel Wong brings 'Rock' inspired fashion to Taipei IN Style
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe attends university graduation in 1st public event since military takeover
- Can France's Macron bring Lebanon back from the brink?
- WOGNA brings good-to-go bags to Taipei IN Style
- What's next for Taiwanese Sabrina Hsieh after clinching Young Pin Design Award?
- The Latest: Zimbabwe's Mugabe makes first public appearance
- Red Cross: 1 million Yemenis at risk of cholera outbreak
- India's Ambanis Asia's richest
- FIFA picks Lineker to host World Cup draw in Moscow
- Myanmar cardinal defends Suu Kyi on eve of pope trip
- German court dismisses far-right police officer
- Ministry of Defense says Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led coalition liberate last Iraqi town held by Islamic State group
- JE Haute Couture gowns make heads turn at Taipei IN Style
- The Latest: Iraq officials say last IS-held town liberated
- Emotion and passion embodied in Modigliani Jewelry at Taipei IN Style
- Leaders of Spain, Belgium meet amid Catalonia crisis
- Al Hilal looks to dent eastern dominance of Asian soccer
- Friday TIS fashion show: Cotton USA, Weavism, MO-BO start the day
- Actor Tom Sizemore denies groping allegations
- Billionaire Norwegian given $30,400 drunken driving fine
- Fyber Forma, a new concept clothing brand that made its way to Taipei IN Style 2017
- Mississippi company inks $1M power pole deal for Puerto Rico
- Turkey withdraws troops from NATO drills in Norway
- Egypt to temporarily reopen Gaza border crossing
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Wiggins returns to competitive sport at indoor rowing champs
- Climate nemesis, carbon, could become valuable resource
- Lower pound boosting inbound tourism to Britain
- Anti-corruption campaign in Saudi brings hope to businessmen
- Climate talks wrap up with progress on Paris rulebook
- Model Gigi Hadid pulls out of Victoria's Secret China show
- Military dog wins British prize for valor under fire
- The Latest: Trump calls Democrats 'obstructionists' on taxes
- IOC to decide Dec. 5 if Russia goes to 2018 Winter Olympics
- Australia beats Samoa 46-0 to reach World Cup semifinals
- The Latest: Fire under control at senior living facility
- Bulgaria's parliament speaker resigns to avoid crisis
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Pakistani military raid kills Baluch separatist commander
- Zimbabwe war vets' association says Mugabe has asked for "a few more days, a few more months"
- Egypt orders suspected Libyan militant detained over attack
- Defying Russia, Serbia holds military drills with Americans
- Thousands expected to march to US Embassy in Athens
- The Latest: Spain gives Belgium info on prison conditions
- Aussies secure women's Ashes with opening T20 win vs England
- The Latest: Franken accuser says voters will decide his fate
- India, France urge action against nations that back terror
- At least 1 branch of Zimbabwe's ruling party calls on Mugabe to resign; others said doing same
- Letters and milk jug: Warsaw Ghetto archive goes on display
- Rutgers swimming coach fired amid emotional abuse claims
- Cameroon parliament building destroyed by fire, no one hurt
- Officials plan to herd humpback whale out of channel
- BC-GLF--Tour Championship Scores
- Rare comic showing Superman's 1st appearance to be auctioned
- Russia warns against foreign meddling in Lebanese affairs
- Pakistani police warn Islamist rally to disband within hours
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US construction of new homes climbed 13.7 percent in October, strongest pace in a year
- Mitsubishi recalls small cars; air bags may not inflate
- VW to spend $40B on electric cars, technology through 2022
- US home construction reaches strongest pace in a year
- The Latest: 2 gubernatorial candidates ask Franken to resign
- Woman rescued after falling 10 feet into home septic tank
- Aaron Hernandez house sells to real estate investor for $1M
- Ohio man gets 20 years for trying to record above showers
- Chapecoense avoids relegation one year after air crash
- Man gets his dying wish: To be buried with cheesesteaks
- Germany to press Kuwait after Israeli barred from flight
- Survival specialist Pulis under pressure as West Brom slumps
- Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Rojo ready to return for Man United
- Self-heating beef dish blamed for carbon monoxide scare
- Kosovo opposition supporters jailed for 2016 grenade attack
- Advocacy groups: Killings of transgender people increase
- US probes effectiveness of VW air bag wiring recall
- Nicknames, family: 5 Things To Know about the Sicilian Mafia
- Syria: Damascus suburbs violence kills at least 5 children
- Greek island calls strike against EU refugee policy
- Johnny Sauter signs extension before racing for truck title
- The Latest: Lebanon's Hariri shrugs off detention 'rumors'
- Lawyer for Catalonia's ex-president says Belgian court will hear arguments Dec 4 on whether to extradite him to Spain
- Defending champ Fitzaptrick leads by one stroke in Dubai
- Markets Right Now: A weak open for US stock indexes
- Zidane hopes Ronaldo rediscovers scoring touch at Atletico
- UN panel agrees to move ahead with debate on 'killer robots'
- UK air safety authorities investigate mid-air collision
- Argentine navy loses contact with submarine
- Swedish utility to invest in nuclear reactors
- St. Lucia officials visit I-Mei, seek cooperation
- US calls for return to civilian government in Zimbabwe
- The Latest: Interfaith ceremony for drowned Nigerian women
- Ex-Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge remains in hospital
- Get gooped for the holidays with a Gwyneth Paltrow gift
- Opposition Venezuelan ex-mayor arrives in Colombia after fleeing house arrest
- Yoko Ono's Basquiat painting sells for nearly $11 million
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 11/20/2017
- Ex Caracas mayor flees house arrest, arrives in Colombia
- The Latest: 1 killed in Kenya police, opposition clashes
- Britain names first woman to ceremonial role of Black Rod
- National Hockey League
- National Basketball Association
- EU urges Kosovo to continue dialogue with Serbia
- The Latest: Sauter turns fast lap in Truck Series practice
- US stocks step back after a big gain; retailers climb
- Saudi-led forces "extract" 2 French journalists from Yemen
- Natural and Sustainable; Intl. Fur Federation hosts seminar at TIS 2017
- Paris: 1,142 clients of prostitutes fined under new law
- Magnitude 5.2 quake felt in Ecuador but no reports of damage
- Sen. Hatch to Dems saying tax cuts are for rich: 'Bull crap'
- Goffin beats Thiem to set up ATP Finals semi with Federer
- Jobless rates fell in 11 US states, hit record lows in 2
- Enever to make Wallabies debut after Coleman pulls out
- County commissioner to seek GOP nod for Dent's US House seat
- The Latest: Federal experts sent to South Dakota oil spill
- DP World Tour Championship Leading Scores
- Monsanto asks Arkansas judge to halt state's herbicide ban
- Polish leader says country was slandered in EU Parliament
- Shares of online styling service Stitch Fix rise in debut
- AP's gift ideas for yogis, gym rats and wellness lovers
- 10,744 more Kennedy assassination records released
- Derided by critics, trickle-down economics gets another try
- Upstate New York man sentenced for killing 7-week-old son
- Green Day releases greatest hits album spanning 30 years
- Bayern coach Heynckes confirms interest in signing Wagner
- Ohio man charged with conspiring to hire a hit man
- Brazilian killed in Portuguese police operation
- Alcohol regulators investigating Texas State pledge death
- Pope to feed hundreds of poor at special Sunday lunch, Mass
- AP Interview: Russia must be more tolerant, candidate says
- Foot Locker beats Street 3Q forecasts
- Museums mark 100 years since death of French artist Rodin
- Georgia seek rugby credibility at Wales' expense in Cardiff
- Earnhardt ready to say a final goodbye to NASCAR career
- Q&A: Garth Brooks on new anthology and lip synching at CMAs
- Citing safety, councilman wants cameras in every classroom
- Security Council considers 30-day extension on Syria experts
- Silva calls Everton a 'big club,' but coy on move to club
- White House requests $44B hurricane aid package for Texas, Puerto Rico, smaller than requested
- Spain 'no comment' on reports attacks imam was informer
- White House requests $44B disaster aid bill
- Family says man who shot officer thought it was a break-in
- Official: All 10 of Zimbabwe ruling party's provincial branches call for Mugabe's removal
- After Bonn: where next for the global climate caravan?
- Fiji rugby coach backs sharing gate money to help tier 2s
- Democrat tries forcing Trump voter panel to provide records
- Navy plane traces obscene sky drawing over Washington town
- Sicilian town had long, bloody past before "Godfather" fame
- NYC taxi drivers camp it up in playful pinup calendar
- Bystander thought she was going to die in highway shooting
- Turkey foreign minister: cleric's network infiltrated the US
- Daniela Vega, trans actress, stars in 'A Fantastic Woman'
- The Latest: Party chairman resigns over sexual comments
- Trump welcomes college sports champions at WH reception
- NC fire department may lose funding over Confederate flag
- TV's 'Nashville' to end its run after upcoming sixth season
- Clinton jokes she's resigning from the 'Fox News presidency'
- Director of Puerto Rico power company resigns
- The Latest: Moore's wife defends husband, says he will fight
- US seeks more action from African nations on North Korea
- Experts: Idaho hatchery built to save salmon is killing them
- Jennifer Hudson obtains protection order against ex-fiance
- NASA captures 20 years of seasonal changes of home planet
- Veteran doctor Mueller Wohlfahrt back in charge at Bayern
- Suspected jihadists kill at least 6 in northern Burkina Faso
- Lawsuit: Couple detained after hibiscus mistaken for pot
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Judge's daughter in state police shakeup pleads guilty
- Rev Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson's disease diagnosis
- Phoenix man tries turning locomotive into a runaway train
- White House: No, Trump isn't jet-lagged but full of energy
- 2 charged after dad killed defending young son from theft
- Zimbabwe state-run broadcaster leads nightly report with ruling party seeking Mugabe departure
- Sentencing set for officer who shot unarmed black man
- Italy buries 26 Nigerian women _ most without a name
- 3 pastors accused of luring teen girls, paying for sex
- Keselowski views finale as 'opportunity to add to my legacy'
- The Latest: LA County patrol car collision kills 2 children
- Candidate for Ohio governor reveals sexual past on Facebook
- Long-term mortgage rates rise to highest level in months
- Investigation: Radioactive leaks at Illinois nuclear plants
- Celeb chef Marcus Samuelsson opens new restaurant in Newark
- Recalls this week: self-balancing scooters, crossbows
- US star Erin Hamlin nears the end of her long luge journey
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- US rig count up by 8 this week to 915; Texas up 7