英文新聞列表 English News List
- Israel welcomes UN mission in Lebanon under new mandate
- Tests confirm gravesite of 19th serial killer H. H. Holmes
- 2nd New Mexico Christian sect leader accused of child abuse
- Joan Osborne channels her inner Bob Dylan on covers album
- French lawmaker detained by police after a scuffle
- Where Americans found jobs: Business services, manufacturing
- Cameroon frees 52 English-language activists from jail
- Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor dies of cancer at 85
- The Latest: Police apologize after officer handcuffs nurse
- Washington city places rocks under freeway to deter homeless
- The Latest: 2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova in Open's 4th Rd
- UEFA says it has opened a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain's recent transfer spending activity
- Warring sides in east Ukraine trade blame for breaking truce
- Court to decide on option to clean mercury from Maine site
- AP PHOTOS: Thousands of Rohingya pour into Bangladesh
- Austria: Man convicted after texting anti-refugee message
- Indy 500 champ Rossi returning to Andretti Autosport in 2018
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Young US immigrants mobilize effort to avoid deportation
- UEFA puts Paris Saint-Germain finances under investigation
- Clubs fight back against player power in European soccer
- To snare radical cleric, NYPD reached far beyond city limits
- Republicans oppose expected Trump move on immigrant children
- Texas law easing insurer penalties takes effect amid Harvey
- US military says Somalia airstrike kills al-Shabab fighter
- Woman denied appeal bid in Rwanda genocide case
- The Latest: Trump to announce decision on immigrant children
- Recalls this week: infant rompers, dish and bottle soap
- Consultant gets prison in San Diego election funding scandal
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- US ban on Americans traveling to North Korea takes effect
- US rig count increases by 3 this week to 943
- Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Greek island of Rhodes
- Harvey help: How you can put your money to good use
- Houston mayor: People in inundated homes should leave because reservoir releases mean flooding for up to 10 more days
- 2nd round of NAFTA talks opens in Mexico City
- Man accused of kidnapping student denied request for release
- Federal panel opposes tech company sale to Chinese investors
- Jobless rates up across racial groups in August
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- AP source: Mueller team has draft letter on Comey firing
- Federal authorities: Travel ban deal impacts fewer than 20
- The Latest: California sheriff pulls car from raging river
- Yohan Blake wins the 100 at the Van Damme Memorial
- GOP ability to dismantle health law expires at month's end
- 11th Circuit rules revives lethal injection lawsuit
- AP Exclusive: In coastal areas with serious flood threats, fewer Americans are buying insurance, putting them at risk
- The Latest: Officials predict another month of US wildfires
- AP Exclusive: Fewer Americans buy insurance in coastal areas
- US diplomats union: Cuba attacks caused mild brain injury
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: Retiring utility CEO to receive $1M in 1st year
- 11-month-old girl dies left in hot car dies; father arrested
- Space superwoman returning to Earth with records galore
- Timeline of pledge's harrowing night at Penn State frat
- Covering water damage - flood insurance around the world
- Smoke seen pouring from chimney at Russian consulate in San Francisco after Trump administration orders its closure
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Iowa man acquitted in hot-car death of 6-month-old son
- Honda settles some Takata lawsuits for $605 million
- Smoke seen pouring from Russian consulate in San Francisco
- Dustin Johnson posts 5-under 66 for early lead in Boston
- The Latest: Officials: Russian consulate fire in fireplace
- Argentina's problem is simple: Despite Messi, it can't score
- Woman seeks less prison for cancer fraud, gets more instead
- Ohio governor says he won't spare condemned killer of 2
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Pelicans get Majok draft rights as part of Pondexter trade
- Researchers discover 2 century-old shipwrecks in Lake Huron
- Mayweather vs McGregor: a pay-per-view smash
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Sheriff: Deputy kills armed woman following 911 hang-up
- US auto sales down in August as Harvey hurts demand
- How major US stock market indexes fared Friday
- Germany, England win; Poland routed in World Cup qualifiers
- US says 17-bus IS convoy stranded in Syrian desert
- Steelers WR Martavis Bryant cleared to play in Week 1
- England beats Malta 4-0 in World Cup qualifying, tops group
- AP PHOTOS: Harvey misery spreads to other towns in 2 states
- Poland thrashed 4-0 by Denmark in World Cup qualifying
- Mold, gas leaks and other hazards loom for Harvey evacuees
- The Latest: Ohio governor reschedules 19 upcoming executions
- Lackey pitches Cubs past Braves 2-0
- Rangers' Beltre could miss rest of season (hamstring strain)
- BC-US--Index, US
- Blue Jays, Mets pitchers suspended for drug violations
- Tigers' Fulmer to miss time with recurring numbness in hand
- Germany on quick qualifying course with 2-1 win over Czechs
- General Motors and Lululemon rise while Tech Data tumbles
- Leicester close to signing Adrien Silva from Sporting
- Penske's Newgarden guarded about his IndyCar points lead
- Officer who said 'we only kill black people' gets to retire
- Blue Jackets lock up top-line center Wennberg for 6 years
- Top selling cars and trucks in the US in August
- Video streaming player pioneer Roku seeks $100M in IPO
- Gasoline prices head higher while motorists panic
- Throwback NASCAR: Darlington honoring late 80s, Earnhardts
- Brazil judge frees man arrested for ejaculating on bus
- US Sailing seeks inquiry into capsize that injured Olympian
- Business Highlights
- Argentine demonstrators want answers about missing protester
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- US says 19 government officials confirmed affected by health attacks in Cuba, up from 16 previously disclosed
- Wisconsin committee to vote on Foxconn incentives
- US says it is investigating another health incident affecting diplomats in Cuba that occurred in August 2017
- White House still deciding who gets Trump's Harvey donation
- What's on US astronaut's wish list after 9 months in space?
- Aerial video shows another fire at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey
- Barcelona closes transfer market with whimper
- Kevin Sutherland shoots 62 to take lead in Calgary
- The Latest: US reports health attack in Cuba in August
- African champion Cameroon routed by Nigeria in WC qualifying
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year deal, $2 million deal
- Venezuela probes wife of opposition's Lopez for cash in car
- Deal would give ex-Minneapolis chief $183,000 in severance
- BC-GLF--Dell Championship Scores
- Utah police say officer seen on video dragging and handcuffing nurse has been put on administrative leave
- Mickelson think he's found the solution to arthritis woes
- Astros visit Harvey victims at convention center
- Keith Mitchell increases lead in Web.com Tour Finals opener
- Residents in Harvey's path return to find devastation
- US Open glance: Federer hopes for an easier time at US Open
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- President Donald Trump sends lawmakers request for $7.9 billion for initial Harvey recovery efforts.
- US World Cup hopes in jeopardy after 2-0 loss to Costa Rica
- Taiwan headline news
- Fognini fined $24,000 for actions during US Open loss
- Trump taps Pennsylvania congressman to be drug czar
- Phillies score twice in 9th to beat slumping Marlins 2-1
- Lewis tied for lead, giving winnings to hurricane relief
- Trump to nominate Oklahoma congressman to lead NASA
- Trump to nominate ex-diplomat Grenell as German ambassador
- Fognini fined $24,000 for actions during US Open loss
- Logan Morrison, Blake Snell lead Rays over White Sox 3-1
- Taiwan's top ten Facebook check-ins
- LEADING OFF: Astros home for 1st time since Hurricane Harvey
- LEADING OFF: Astros home for 1st time since Hurricane Harvey
- NKorea missile fear sets pre-emptive strike debate in Japan
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Today in History
- TEN--US Open Results, 1st Ld-Writethru
- Tropical Storm Lidia lashes Mexico's Baja California; 4 dead
- Man whose gun killed 4-year-old boy in Iowa pleads guilty
- Clevinger goes 6 innings as Indians rout Tigers 10-0
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- Post-Harvey problems plague Texas as funerals for dead begin
- The Muslim hajj pilgrimage in numbers
- High heat to soar even more in much of Northern California
- Opening of the National Cultural Congress
- Delle Donne scores 37 as Mystics beat Storm 110-106 in WNBA
- Gunmen kills 2 in attack on opposition lawmaker in Pakistan
- Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Taiwan, Republic of China, Chinese Taipei: Difficult even for the New York Times
- Booming Houston built over land meant for flood projects
- Kershaw goes 6 strong innings as Dodgers beat Padres 1-0
- Taiwan's Ministry of Education and Austria’s MCI sign a memorandum for research cooperation
- Kershaw goes 6 strong innings as Dodgers beat Padres 1-0
- Danger not over yet: Harvey evacuees face mold, gas leaks
- Man working at Taiwan’s Ximending clothing shop infected with German measles
- This time with feeling: Trump returns to Harvey's wake
- Trump seeks an initial $7.9 billion in Harvey aid
- Obama's Myanmar legacy in trouble and it's not Trump's fault
- Taiwan office in Thailand advertises emergency Line service
- AP Exclusive: Fewer carrying flood insurance despite risk
- Top 4 playoff teams set for National Rugby League playoffs
- No decision yet on who gets Trump's pledge of disaster aid
- Trump mulls decision on young immigrants in US illegally
- Residents who evacuated for Harvey come home to devastation
- Flames, smoke at Houston-area chemical plant for a 2nd day
- Argentine athletes warned by FISU for carrying Taiwanese flags at Universiade closing ceremony
- Taipei City Mayor Ko's down-to-earth recipe for success
- Russian minister criticizes Moldova's call for troop pullout
- Wonder Woman supports Sri Lankan women targeted by cyber-bullies
- 7 girls killed in Kenya dormitory fire, official says
- Pouring rain prompts 'indefinite delay' to Monza F1 practice
- Fugitive Thai Red Bull heir vanished after Taiwan stay
- Taipei’s Dihua Street goes car-free every Sunday in September
- Kenya faces ethnic tensions as fresh vote approaches
- A visual ode to Taiwan's sustainable development goals
- Tainan’s Madou Pomelo Festival kicks off Saturday
- Watching Katla: Icelanders plan for next volcanic eruption
- As Uber drove into PR pot hole, Lyft stepped on the gas
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Families reflect on loss week after Harvey
- Australia, East Timor agree on maritime boundary
- Rohingya refugees stream into Bangladesh by land and sea
- Aid group calls on Libya to end detention of refugees
- Clooney depicts American dream as nightmare in 'Suburbicon'
- Brexit: EU says no UK trade talks without progress on budget
- 2 German cities evacuating residents before bomb disposals
- Spain: Fire produces toxic cloud in southern Madrid
- Hanson in 3-stroke lead after 2nd round of Czech Masters
- Authorities: Assailants attack Iraqi power station, 7 dead
- Singer Tom Jones postpones US tour due to health issues
- Hurricane Harvey traps 24 Universiade athletes in Taiwan
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Penn Station commuters say 'summer of hell' wasn't that bad
- China says Japan shouldn't slap North Korea with sanctions
- 2 on biplane die in air show crash outside Moscow
- FM statement: Pakistan wants to see peace in Afghanistan
- Kenya's ruling to nullify vote could influence other nations
- Germany: Merkel, rival Schulz gear up for TV election debate
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Kenya president warns judiciary after it nullifies election
- Italian island seeks help to deal with Algerian migrant flow
- Founder of Yemen's Red Crescent dies in Sanaa hospital
- The Latest: Trump says Harvey has 'profoundly' affected US
- Activists: Dozens IS members sneak despite US strikes threat
- Barcelona says Liverpool offered to sell Countinho for ?200M
- Outgoing Miss America: We're more alike than different
- In 'Gasland' community, new tests revive old drilling debate
- Harvey changes the equation as do-little Congress returns
- French missing girl: 2 men released without being charged
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Russia calls in US diplomat to protest alleged office search
- BC-AP--AP Sports Digest, AP
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- The Latest: Trump to meet flood victims in Texas, Louisiana
- We're still fighting, more than 150 years after Appomattox
- Pope urges Korean religious leaders to counter hate rhetoric
- Trump's summer of discontent bleeds into high-stakes fall
- Maine museum preserves Native American canoe from 1700s
- Nadal, Federer try to reach fourth round of US Open
- Top political donor demands civility after Trump remarks
- Happy birthday! Atlanta zoo's giant panda twins turn 1
- Lewis Hamilton claims his 69th career pole position to break Michael Schumacher's Formula One record
- Venezuela opposition activist Lilian Tintori says she has been barred from leaving country to meet with European leaders
- In Venice, 'Foxtrot' probes family grief and Israeli trauma
- Venezuela opposition activist says barred from traveling
- The Latest: No. 1 seed Pliskova drops first set at US Open
- The Latest: LA firefighters labor as heat blankets West
- Majka wins 14th stage of Vuelta, Froome keeps lead
- Vince Vaughn runs riot in 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' at Venice
- Brazil suspect in sex crime on bus arrested in new incident
- Fognini suspended from US Open, withdrawn from doubles
- AP Exclusive: Many Houston ultra-polluted Superfund sites are flooded, concerns about toxins spreading; EPA not on scene
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Toxic waste sites flooded; EPA not on scene
- Celebs play benefit soccer match to aid London fire victims
- Want to help after Harvey? A guide to donations
- Madonna's headed overseas _ to a new home in Portugal
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Toxic waste sites flooded, EPA not on scene
- Crime, violence dog Mexico as president addresses nation
- 2nd Utah police officer on paid leave over nurse arrest
- Serbia takes outright lead of Group D with 3-0 win v Moldova
- Rape victim said to ID brothers in Italy beach town attack
- Ring fires Finland to upset 1-0 win over Iceland
- Stroll to become youngest F1 driver to start on front row
- Officials say Cambodian police have arrested the leader of the country's main opposition party
- Cambodian police arrest country's main opposition leader
- Flames lick up people's fears in ritual effigy burning
- With match elsewhere under scrutiny, Dolgopolov wins at Open
- Baylor offered ex-coach Briles support letter in May
- US needs at least a point on Tuesday at Honduras
- Ricciardo takes action off the track with camera caper
- McCain attends Italy forum before Congress returns to work
- James Harden giving $1 million for Harvey relief
- US: Russia vacates shuttered posts after joint walkthrough
- Rossi continues stout weekend, wins IndyCar pole at The Glen
- Former Buckeye Armour leads Web.com Tour Finals opener
- Spain beats Italy 3-0 to close in on World Cup spot
- 'I survived': How 1 woman lived Harvey on social media
- Simon Pagenaud focused on defending IndyCar title
- The Latest: AP EXCLUSIVE: Toxic waste sites flooded
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Denny Hamlin wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington
- Next stop Earth for NASA's space champ with 665 days aloft
- NASCAR XFINITY-Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Results
- Scott McCarron eagles 18th to take 2-shot lead in Calgary
- With Mahrez missing, Algeria loses in World Cup qualifying
- Spain closer to World Cup spot after rare defeat for Italy
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- DOJ says it has no records related to Trump Tower 'wiretaps'
- Solarte homers in 9th to give Padres 6-5 win over Dodgers
- Rahm builds a 2-shot lead at halfway point in Boston
- Springer, Astros beat Mets, Matt Harvey 12-8 in return home
- LA Galaxy sign French defender Michael Ciani
- North Korean state media claims that its leader inspects the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new ICBM.
- TEN--US Open Results
- NKorea says it has loaded H-bomb onto ICBM
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Stacy Lewis in position to make big hurricane donation
- Chicago police chief leaves hospital after kidney transplant
- US Open glance: Muguruza vs. Kvitova highlights 4th round
- LEADING OFF: Slumping Dodgers getting healthy
- BC-GLF--Dell Championship Scores
- Baseball Capsules
- Orlando City-New England, Sums
- NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is back on Earth, landing in Kazakhstan with two others after a record-setting space flight
- The Latest: Next stop Earth for NASA's space champ
- McBride has 28 points, Stars top Fever 75-71 in season ender
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Authorities investigate waterway pollution case in Kaohsiung
- The Latest: Trump speaks with Abe to pressure N. Korea
- Trump weighs pulling out of free trade deal with South Korea
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Turner's double caps Nats' 3-2 comeback win over Brewers
- Tropical Storm Mawar moving slowly to cause heavy rain in Taiwan
- TEN--US Open Results
- New York-FC Dallas, Sums
- Yonhap: Unusual seismic activity detected in North Korea; no word if 6th nuclear test
- Today in History
- South Korea's military says 5.6 quake in North Korea was artificial, analyzing if nuclear test
- Yonhap: South Korea's military says North Korea is believed to have conducted 6th nuclear test
- Spirits of abused animals remembered ahead of Ghost Festival
- Yonhap says second quake measuring 4.6 magnitude has been detected in North Korea
- Army sergeant confirmed killed in copter crash in Yemen
- Colorado-Los Angeles, Sums
- Texas on long road to recovery 9 days after Harvey
- Heat, fires bake US West over holiday weekend
- Schweinsteiger lifts Fire past 10-man Impact, 1-0
- Seven spooky places in Taiwan
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- How to deal with flooded cars in Harvey's wake
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- North Korea says it has successfully conducted test of hydrogen bomb meant for intercontinental ballistic missile
- Japan Princess engaged to college love; wedding next year
- Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth
- Enthusiastic Trump meets with storm victims
- More Rohingya pour into Bangladesh; camps at full capacity
- President Tsai convenes a national security meeting shortly before North Korea confirms 6th nuclear test
- 60,000 evacuating Frankfurt ahead of defusing WWII-era bomb
- Australia's NRL results
- North Korea conducts 6th nuclear test, says it was H-bomb
- Prosecutors investigate a possible child abuse case in Taoyuan, Taiwan
- Seoul seeks strong response to North Korea's 6th nuke test
- Novak Djokovic's wife gives birth to their second child
- Dragons fall short in National Rugby League playoff attempt
- Survey shows 1.53 million people in Taiwan suffer from emotional problems
- In line and in life, Harvey's victims wait and worry
- The Latest: China 'strongly condemns' North Korean nuke test
- Oman police say cargo ship sinks off coast, 20 sailors saved
- Spanish police arrest 12 Britons in drug bust in Mallorca
- Tsai pays tributes to martyrs on Armed Forces Day
- Xi says BRICS nations should stand up against protectionism
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Harvey deaths rise; victims face struggles
- Arabs, Kurds unite against IS, but post-victory? 'God knows'
- 3 arrested for crashing car into Serb president's motorcade
- Discount for Taipei Arena ice rink pair tickets
- Indian Prime Minister Modi drops ministers as economy slips
- Report: Iran sent warnings to US aircraft twice in 6 months
- Italy police nab refugee as last suspect in beach gang rape
- Pope prays for those afflicted by floods in US, Asia
- Suspected militants kill 2 police in attack on Kenyan church
- Trump says North Korea's 'words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous' to US
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Annual five-day hajj in Saudi Arabia comes to an end
- Frustration mounts over premiums for individual health plans
- Trump resistance groups look beyond Washington for victories
- Bangladesh looks to wrap up series win against Australia
- Judi Dench reigns supreme in 'Victoria & Abdul' at Venice
- Power outage at shopping mall caused by transformer failure: Taipower
- Top union official urges Kenyan president to "sober up"
- Hunters, government, industry at odds over deer urine
- As Harvey finally fizzles, a look at what made it so nasty
- NYC tries fencing in often-violent Caribbean celebration
- Odd inheritance: 1889 landmark courthouse with clock tower
- Philadelphia fetes Benjamin Franklin Parkway as it turns 100
- Roman beats Kubo on TKO to win WBA super bantamweight title
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One's Italian Grand Prix
- Hamilton wins Italian GP to move ahead of Vettel
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US-led coalition says IS convoy splits up in eastern Syria
- Kenya opposition leader refuses to share power
- The Latest: Indonesia foreign minister to meet Suu Kyi
- The Latest: Houston cuts power to clear evacuation area
- Indonesian minister to raise Rohingya plight with Suu Kyi
- Kumar takes 5 wickets, Sri Lanka 238 all out in 5th ODI
- After generations, salmon back in Lake Champlain tributaries
- What is North Korea's Kim Jong Un trying prove with H-bomb?
- Ships slowing in busy channel to protect endangered orcas
- Teen's Bar Mitzvah opened to public to help Houston heal
- Authorities put up drug dealer's sneaker collection for sale
- Trump attends church service on National Day of Prayer
- German election: Merkel, rival Schulz set for only TV debate
- French PM condemns lawmaker's assault against rival
- Guyana says Venezuelans flocking in for medical treatment
- Sri Lankan leader will protect general accused of war crimes
- Villa doubtful for Spain's qualifier vs. Liechtenstein
- Former women's champs Williams, Sharapova in US Open action
- Italian Grand Prix Results
- The Latest: Shapovalov, Carreno Busta start at rainy US Open
- Miguel Angel Lopez wins 15th Vuelta stage, Froome keeps lead
- The Latest: Wildfires surge amid scorching heat in US West
- Croatia back on top of Group I after beating Kosovo
- Houston's homeless shrug off riding out Harvey on streets
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, Walter Becker dies at 67
- Porteous wins Czech Masters for 2nd European Tour title
- A slow Labor Day caps a down summer at the box office
- Iconic brewery smokestack in Cincinnati to be torn down
- Helen Mirren hits the road in 'The Leisure Seeker' in Venice
- Ace! Lindsay Davenport among female coaches in pro tennis
- Sri Lanka vs. India 5th ODI Result
- Romanian coastguard intercepts boat carrying 87 migrants
- Kohli's 2nd straight century seals 5-0 ODI sweep for India
- Iran confirms 2 jailed Americans lost their appeal
- Mnuchin: Congress must tie Harvey aid to raising debt limit
- Sri Lanka vs. India 5th ODI Scoreboard
- Taylor Swift releases new song '...Ready For It?'
- Texas expects EPA to 'get on top of' toxic water risk
- Reports: Ex-aide to Israeli PM arrested in submarine probe
- Proepper's brace leads Netherlands to 3-1 win over Bulgaria
- Murder victim's ashes sit forgotten in storage for 40 years
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Pentagon chief: Threats to US, allies 'will be met with a massive military response ... both effective and overwhelming'
- Defense chief says US "not looking to the total annihilation" of North Korea, but "we have many options to do so.''
- Top House Democrat: 'Past time' to subpoena Comey documents
- John Ashbery, regarded as one of the world's greatest poets, dies at age 90, his husband confirms
- John Ashbery, celebrated and challenging poet, dies at 90
- Obama offered accolades, advice in farewell latter to Trump
- France frustrated as Luxembourg holds on for 0-0 draw
- Switzerland wins 8th straight game, Portugal stays close
- John Ashbery, celebrated and challenging poet, dies at 90
- Cindic spins Grala on last lap to win NASCAR Truck race
- Belgium qualifies for World Cup after beating Greece
- Houston-area officials say they have started a controlled burn at Arkema chemical plant to limit further damage
- Mattis on NKorea: a response 'effective and overwhelming'
- France held by Luxembourg; Belgium qualifies for World Cup
- At Sunday services, messages of hope after Harvey's wrath
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Chevrolet Silverado 250 Results
- Scott McCarron wins 4th PGA Tour Champions title of year
- Caribbean islands begin preparations for Hurricane Irma
- Rossi wins IndyCar race at Watkins Glen; Newgarden falters
- Bucs trade J.J. Wilcox to Steelers, fill practice squad
- Thomas fires off a 63, shares lead with Leishman in Boston
- Boutier wins in Sioux Falls, wraps by LPGA Tour card
- Apple CEO speaks out as Trump weighs young immigrants' fate
- Helping after Harvey: A guide to donations
- US will need road results to reach 8th straight World Cup
- Stacy Lewis wins, gives earnings to hometown relief efforts
- Aybar, Pirela homer off Wood in Padres' 6-4 win vs Dodgers
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Man dies after rushing into Burning Man festival flames
- Peter Uihlein wins Web.com Tour Finals opener
- US Open glance: Quarterfinals to be set after Labor Day play
- Pets Houston owners felt obliged to give up now in Chicago
- Lynx secure top seed as WNBA playoffs set
- AP Source: CJ Spiller signs with Chiefs after getting cut
- Ramirez hits 2 HRs and 3 doubles, Indians win 11th in row
- Protesters rally in Salt Lake after video of nurse's arrest
- Lynx beat Mystics 86-72 for top seed in WNBA Playoffs
- BRICS countries meet to map path to increase their roles
- Mattis: NKorea threat would bring massive military response
- Taiwan condemns North Korean apparent nuke test
- London delivers huge upset in debut as Howard's coach
- Poll: Most Taiwan school students consider their school commute dangerous
- World Cup qualifying spots on the line in last games in Asia
- AP sources: Trump expected to announce end to program protecting young immigrants, but with six-month delay
- Hamlin sweeps Darlington, rallies to Southern 500 win
- AP sources: Trump expected to end 'Dreamers' program
- The Latest: Man who died at festival lived in Switzerland
- Red Sox, Yankees team up to raise money for hurricane relief
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Bojangles' Southern 500 Results
- TEN--US Open Results
- Less than year after attack, Kvitova faces Williams at Open
- Asian shares dip on jitters after North Korea nuclear test
- Taiwan to push forward New Southbound Policy
- Taipei City Mayor says Universiade athlete's village should be used for homeless
- Bangladesh wins toss, bats in pursuit of historic win v Aus
- Today in History
- UN Security Council sets emergency meeting on NKorea blast
- All Blacks prop Owen Franks to miss rest of season
- Eastern Caribbean battens down as Hurricane Irma approaches
- Harvey's floodwaters mix a foul brew of sewage, chemicals
- Taiwan is North Korea's 4th largest trading partner
- Mayor says Houston 'open for business' despite huge hurdles
- BC-GLF--Champions Tour Scores
- BC-GLF--Webcom Scores
- Querrey gives US 1st US Open men's quarterfinalist since '11
- Yankees wear out Sale; Judge homers in 9-2 rout of Red Sox
- Ouverture expectée de la vieille résidence historique du chemin de fer de Taiwan
- Taiwan Headline News
- Indian techie to spend life in jail for murdering wife
- US rallies to win FIBA AmeriCup under Van Gundy
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- TEN--US Open Results
- Wildfires across US West force thousands to flee their homes
- South Korea simulates attack on North's nuke site after test
- Authorities investigate death of man at Burning Man festival
- Indonesian Muslims protest Rohingya persecution
- S. Korea media: Seoul military says N. Korea appears to be readying launch of a ballistic missile, possibly an ICBM
- Alishan Forest Railway to add more stations in October
- The Latest: Report says North may be readying missile launch
- Taiwan employees think they need NT$16 million to retire.
- Top Indonesia judge gets 8 years prison for corruption
- Asian shares dip on jitters after North Korea nuclear test
- German opposition leaders fault Merkel-Schulz debate
- Amendment would bar employers from keeping foreign workers' passports
- Novartis CEO Jimenez to step down early next year
- Groups opposing Trump turn attention to more local politics
- Jury out on Thailand's visa-fee reinstatement for Taiwanese
- Cambodia paper is latest victim of intensifying crackdown
- Wedding guest charged over disappearance of 9-year-old girl
- Taiwan’s bullet train tickets for Mid-Autumn and Double Ten Day bookable from Sept. 6
- Priest grasps for words as storm victims question their pain
- Congress returns to Washington with agenda upended by Harvey
- Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook southeastern Taiwan at 1:42 p.m
- Trump expected to end program for young immigrants
- Suspect kills officer in raid on Pakistan home, escapes
- Mnuchin: Congress needs to tie Harvey aid to debt limit bill
- A scorching freshman summer leaves Trump politically damaged
- Lin steps down: Taiwan Cabinet reshuffle rumor confirmed
- Millions who buy health insurance brace for sharp increases
- China says President Donald Trump's trade threat over North Korea is "unacceptable" and "unfair"
- Photo of the day: Mayor Ko gets painful foot massage
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- China says Trump's trade threat over N. Korea 'unacceptable'
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Dozens of Rohingya refugees with bullet wounds in Bangladesh
- Guide to Ghost Month festivities in Taiwan
- BRICS countries express concern over several terror groups
- Turkish official warns German leaders on fuelling racism
- UN report says Burundi committing crimes against humanity
- Baby panda born in France celebrates 1st month anniversary
- Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say they are expecting their third child
- Taiwan Water Corporation denies it wants to build on Niaosong Wetlands Park
- BRICS countries oppose protectionism, urge UN reform
- Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third child
- S. Koreans worry North Korean nukes will damage US alliance
- Taiwan premier's resignation puts spotlight on China ties
- Germany federation head calls for tighter ticket controls
- Taiwanese man steals women's lingerie to 'get revenge' on ex
- Taiwan's small size ideal for ‘smart’ city projects
- Taiwan Railways Administration to suspend night trains on South Link Line, beginning Sept. 6
- Frances McDormand scorches in 'Three Billboards' at Venice
- Tens of thousands in Russia's Chechnya rally for Rohingya
- Spanish league wants UEFA to investigate Man City's spending
- Police: Longtime fugitive Italian mobster nabbed in Uruguay
- At 3rd big tourney in a row, Belgium should start to shine
- Bangladesh-Australia Scoreboard
- David Villa to miss Spain qualifier at Liechtenstein
- Germany midfielder Khedira buys 1,200 tickets for charity
- H5N8-confirmed chickens being destroyed in New Taipei City
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Harvey damage testing Texas infrastructure
- Moscow court keeps top theater director under house arrest
- 'Good Brothers' arrive in Malaysian town as the hungry ghost month gets into full swing
- The Latest: Indonesia demands restraint from Myanmar gov't
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- This Week: Nissan Leaf, jobless claims, Kroger earnings
- Taiwan continues to win gold and silver medals after universiade
- Qatari exiles, largely unknown, boosted by diplomatic crisis
- Poland to seek extradition from Italy of gang rape suspects
- Merkel: Germany to double diesel 'clean air' projects fund
- Peace Corps evacuates Burkina Faso volunteers
- EU greenlights state aid to Germany's Air Berlin
- Syrian troops close to breaking IS siege in eastern city
- Ricciardo gaining a reputation for his overtaking skills
- Tropical depression to bring rain for eastern Taiwan
- Germany deports suspected Islamic extremist, 18, to Russia
- Should states make presidential candidates release taxes?
- Polish minister: Merkel, Macron erase Poles from WWII memory
- EU's Barnier assures Ireland of support during Brexit talks
- Israel to give $1M in aid to Houston Jewish community
- Taper tiptoe: Strong euro complicates ECB's stimulus plans
- Amid war, Syria hopes to reach World Cup for 1st time
- Trump vows to 'dramatically reduce income taxes'
- WildViewTaiwan Film Festival to take place at Taipei Confucius Temple
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Amazon project receives $7.8 million job-creation tax credit
- Lambert leads nominees for country music awards
- Satirist pranks German nationalist party Facebook pages
- Court weighs 1st Amendment challenge to Ohio HIV assault law
- The Latest: US-backed forces advance in Syria's Raqqa
- Colombia's president says cease-fire will be signed with country's ELN rebel group ahead of Pope Francis' visit
- New Breakers tour plumbs the depths below famous mansion
- AP PHOTOS: Vintage trailer court takes tourists back in time
- Colombia to sign cease-fire with last guerrilla group
- Pregnant Kate has acute morning sickness for 3rd time
- Liz Weston: Credit bureaus ease medical debt pain for a few
- Charlottesville poses new civil rights test for Sessions
- Brazil police bust drug ring trafficking cocaine to Europe
- Obstacles await as Congress resumes health care fight
- Trump, South Korean president to speak
- Israel to hold large military drill along Lebanon border
- The Latest: Residents allowed to go home near chemical plant
- WTO backs Boeing vs EU in Washington state incentives case
- Egypt finalizes deal with Russia for first nuclear plant
- Spain attacks investigation focusing on international links
- Next Miss America could be pilot, governor, alpaca farmer
- Man who proposed to girlfriend before pope visits Paris
- Harvey survivors made narrow escapes, fear what's next
- Federer, Nadal, del Potro eye spots in US Open quarterfinals
- France FM visits Libya to boost reconciliation deal
- French clubs flex new financial might with record spending
- Kenya's electoral commission announces fresh presidential elections to be held on Oct. 17
- Philadelphia project seeks public reckoning with monuments
- Small child's body found encased in concrete in Kansas
- Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' screens in 3-D at Venice
- Costa omitted from Chelsea's Champions League squad
- The Latest: Trump, South Korean president talk NKorea
- Senior member of Yemen rebel alliance defects as rift widens
- The Latest: Pliskova dominates 1st set vs Brady at US Open
- Kenya officials say fresh presidential polls on Oct. 17
- Citizen group to fight Ohio contaminated waste facility
- Ex village mayor faces NY child-porn charges
- Brazil only cinch in topsy-turvy South American qualifying
- Becker toiled in relative anonymity -- but not to musicians
- Coroner: Temple student died of blunt trauma, strangulation
- Mexico's flagging leftist PRD OKs party alliances for 2018
- France's Macron meets with Venezuela opposition figures
- Sierra Leone president addresses abandoned Hajj pilgrims
- Judge to rule on white nationalist's speech at university
- Pope's trip to Colombia unlikely to stem flight from pews
- Israeli PM sheds statesmanlike persona as scandals mount
- The Latest: Wildfire pushes into sequoia grove near Yosemite
- Trump tax tour heads to friendly turf in North Dakota
- Relief comes slowly for coastal towns recovering from Harvey
- 106-year-old Afghan woman faces deportation from Sweden
- The Latest: House plans Wednesday vote on Harvey aid
- Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant again; a look at the family
- Gunmen kill 3 in attack on paramilitary patrol in Pakistan
- Politics dominate summer's last hurrah on Labor Day
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Festive Caribbean celebration held in NY amid tight security
- Delaney scores hat trick, Denmark beats Armenia 4-1
- Guatemala Supreme Court authorizes congress to study lifting President Jimmy Morales' immunity from prosecution
- Palestinian activist arrested for calling on Abbas to resign
- Coach Julen Lopetegui has Spain back to its best
- Guatemala request to lift president's immunity to proceed
- El Salvador's chief prosecutor reports getting death threats
- 'Motown Mansion' contents being sold in auction, estate sale
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Wife of jailed Palestinian leader barred from prison visits
- Rwanda: Police question former presidential hopeful Rwigara
- UEFA head Ceferin asks clubs for a fairer Champions League
- Mexico's low wages are under fire at NAFTA negotiations
- Homers and defense lead Royals past Tigers, 7-6
- Anti-crime activist killed in southern Mexico
- Chappell grabs last spot to make Presidents Cup team
- Germany puts on a gala show, all but qualified for World Cup
- After Harvey, insurance drones take to the Texas skies
- Rashford stars for England in 2-1 win over Slovakia
- Conservative publishers wants nothing more to do with Times
- Heat and pressure: US at Honduras in World Cup qualifier
- Hurricane Irma strengthens into a Category 4 as it approaches northeast Caribbean; expected to hit region on Tuesday
- Coal production up in Montana but still lower than past
- The Latest: Hurricane Irma now Cat 4 heading for Caribbean
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Africa champion Cameroon misses out on World Cup
- National park icons threatened by wind-frenzied wildfires
- Bauer sharp again as Indians win 12th straight
- Trump's options on North Korea going from bad to worse
- Thomas wins Boston for 5th title of the season
- Germany, England close in on World Cup qualification
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- BC-GLF--Dell Championship Scores
- Cuba begins 5-month political transition
- Young immigrants prepare for worst if Trump ends protections
- Anti-Uber protest blocks access to Chile's main airport
- The Latest: New York Times denies list favors liberal books
- US Open glance: Querrey-Anderson, Williams-Kvitova in QFs
- Texans looking ahead to opener after tough week
- Australian court hears challenge to gay marriage survey
- Jackson insists Browns focused on winning, not developing
- Kearse brings big catches to Jets, leadership to young WRs
- Stairway to 7? Steelers go all-in to chase down Patriots
- Brady not thinking of '08 injury as he prepares for Chiefs
- Brazil prosecutor probes wrongdoing in his office, top court
- NYPD officer helps deliver a baby in apartment, for 2nd time
- Reyes, Cabrera homer, Mets top Phils 11-7 to end 4-game skid
- United Technologies buys Rockwell Collins for $22.75 billion
- Jake Arrieta exits with injury, Pirates rout Cubs 12-0
- The Latest: Police: 1 shot, 1 stabbed near NY Caribbean fest
- Western Force lose appeal against axing from Super Rugby
- Authorities: California woman kidnapped by ex-boyfriend
- LEADING OFF: Verlander debut for Astros, Indians go for 13th
- Rivers ready to lead Chargers' Fight for LA through winning
- Arena thinks US immigration debate fires up opposing players
- 10 Things to Know for Tuesday
- Angels use AL-record 12 pitchers, top A's 11-9 in 11 innings
- Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits No. 53 _ and dents TV camera
- Taiwan's TIER signs MOU with India's ORF independant think tank
- 19 institutes to participate in Taiwan higher education expo in India
- Brazilian tourist stabbed in NYC had arrived hours before
- Federer wins in 3 sets to reach US Open quarters
- Police: Driver crashes into crowd at block party, injuring 8
- Bauer sharp again as Indians win 12th straight
- Single Season 50 Home Runs
- Financial technology topics ramming into the medical sector in Taiwan
- Tourist faces upgraded charges over death in Sydney clinic
- Hyundai Motor's China plant halts again on supply disruption
- Taiwan headline news
- Blue Jays tag Porcello with 16th loss, beat Red Sox 10-4
- Publisher Tronc acquires Daily News, storied NY tabloid
- Indonesian pedestrian walks over scooter in zebra crossing
- Four Consecutive Home Runs
- Federer calls medical timeout 'precaution'; del Potro next
- China's Xi slams unwillingness to combat climate change
- Arizona's JD Martinez hits 4 home runs, ties MLB record
- Martinez homers 4 times as Diamondbacks beat Dodgers 13-0
- Taiwan's Chan Sisters will face off in US Open
- Today in History
- Pope, Catholic Church push rebels, Colombians to reconcile
- Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Irma aims at Caribbean islands
- Harvey began with raging winds, but its legacy will be water
- Vietnamese worker’s death in a police shooting sparks protest from migrant workers
- Japan plane lands safely after engine flame seen at takeoff
- Man tied to $500M art heist to be sentenced in separate case
- Towels and sheets are rife with germs in Beijing’s budget hotels
- TEN--US Open Results
- TEN--US Open Results
- Transgender students find open door at more women's colleges
- And then there were 4: Keys gives US half of Open QF spots
- Fewer Harvey victims at shelters doesn't end housing needs
- Alli's petulance clouds important win for England
- How to pray on Hungry Ghost Day
- New Zealand wins Oceania, advances in World Cup qualifying
- Stephen King inspired 'It' filmmakers to become storytellers
- News organization says employee shot during traffic stop
- Ship that rescued migrants in Mediterranean to help Rohingya
- Hyundai Motor's China plant halts again on supply disruption
- Police investigate after stone damages Australia's team bus
- India arrests Briton for alleged sexual abuse of blind boys
- Taiwan appoints new premier amid tense China relations
- Bangladesh dismissed for 305, get 1st Aussie wicket by lunch
- S. Korea displays military strength amid North Korean crisis
- Merkel to address German parliament ahead of election
- 'Build the wall' takes back seat to rebuilding after Harvey
- Tainan mayor William Lai named Taiwan's new premier, tough challenges ahead
- EPA Minister Lee Ying-yuan sets example offering just one stick of incense
- India: Modi, Xi meeting on relations 'constructive'
- 2 Russian troops killed in shelling in Syria
- WNBA Playoff Capsules
- Rights group: China must stop pressuring advocates at UN
- Cambodia's opposition leader formally charged with treason for allegedly conspiring with U.S. to topple the government
- Cambodia formally charges opposition leader with treason
- More protests of Trump's plan to end DACA expected
- Thomas adds 5th title to an already big year
- Afghan official: 2 gunmen killed by NATO aircraft
- Trump's decision on young immigrants could begin GOP battle
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test as 'provocative'
- 10 new places to eat next in Taipei
- Wind-whipped wildfires bear down on Glacier, Yosemite parks
- Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for talks with North Korea, warns against whipping up 'military hysteria'
- The Latest: Japan lawmakers urge more North Korea sanctions
- Analysis: Trump has options on NKorea, none of them good
- Putin refrains from any Trump criticism
- Harvey aid, debt on returning Congress' daunting to-do list
- UN report: Al-Qaida 'operational' in embattled Taiz, Yemen
- Trump family and associates to be in Russia probe crosshairs
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel says 'there can only be a peaceful and diplomatic solution' for North Korea
- Record rights deal of $2.55 billion a major boost for IPL
- U.N. refugee agency says 123,000 Rohingya refugees have entered Bangladesh since Aug. 25
- Activists: Iran left imprisoned reporter's cancer undetected
- Prominent PR firm Bell Pottinger thrown out of trade body
- Survey points to decade-high growth for the eurozone
- Taiwan's Kaohsiung will host 2017 EcoMobility Festival and Congress in October
- Lara Gut targets North American races for comeback
- UNHCR: 123,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Greek authorities pick up 210 migrants off Crete and Lesbos
- U.S. only has 3 options for military action against North Korea: BBC
- Lego to cut 8 percent of its staff after sales drop
- Putin condemns North Korea's nuclear test, calls for talks
- French court to rule in Kate's topless paparazzi case
- UK's services sector losing its post-Brexit resilience
- Amnesty says Boko Haram killings have doubled in 5 months
- The Latest: German trial opens for migrant accused of rape
- Videos of alleged Muslim riot in China spark online outcry
- UK Brexit chief faces lawmakers after summer recess
- The Latest: Syrians push to break IS siege on eastern town
- Taiwan to block ad revenue for copyright-infringing websites
- Blackout hits Taiwan frontline island of Kinmen
- Lin raises hourly minimum wage to NT$140 and monthly pay to 22K
- South Korea moves to boost weaponry amid threats from North
- Abbas government slammed for detaining Palestinian activist
- Austrian official does not expect new contract for Koller
- Banners supporting independence appear around Hong Kong school campus
- The Latest: Turkey's prez says Muslims worried for Rohingya
- Ethiopia faces worst drought in years as millions at risk
- Hurricane Harvey racial optics much different than Katrina
- Pakistani envoys meet as world pressure mounts on Islamabad
- Global stocks mixed amid Korea jitters
- Australia's top court hears bid to stop gay marriage survey
- Russia's Putin calls for UN peacekeepers in eastern Ukraine
- Bolt predicts his world records could stand for 15-20 years
- US pledges to return Philippine church bells but unsure when
- United Technologies buys Rockwell Collins for $22.75 billion
- Syrian TV: Syrian army reaches eastern city of Deir el-Zour, breaching nearly 3-year IS siege on government-held areas
- German prosecutors recover stolen art worth $2.5 million
- European clubs pick Juventus president Agnelli to lead them
- Tsonga and Pouille lead France in Davis Cup against Serbia
- Full train service resumes after Penn Station repair project
- Britain's Ministry of Defense: 'A number' of serving army personnel arrested under Terrorism Act
- Joshua and Pulev to fight in Cardiff next month
- British officials: 4 members of banned neo-Nazi group arrested on suspicion of terrorism are serving army members
- Taiwan’s new premier to prepare elections and reform
- Kenyan opposition leader rejects date of new elections
- Rabbitohs fire coach Maguire 3 years after NRL title victory
- UK: 4 army members linked to neo-Nazi group arrested
- Gaga postpones Montreal show, citing laryngitis, infection
- Taiwan and U.K. to promote smart city development together
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Harvey deaths up; evacuees leave shelters
- 390,000 PET bottles collected from Universiade Athletes' Village
- Israel evicts Arab family from Jerusalem home Jews claimed
- Angry Birds maker Rovio plans initial public share offering
- Magnitude-4.2 earthquake hits Taiwan’s Hualien
- Jennifer Lawrence gets the chills in horror story 'mother!'
- French journalists on trial accused of defaming Azerbaijan
- EU says 40 countries now affected in tainted egg scandal
- Saratoga season ends with record-breaking total handle
- Lake Chad region still needs financial help, aid group says
- Bank of England settles staff pay dispute
- Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm as it approaches northeast Caribbean on path toward U.S.
- Poland, Baltic states discuss online and military security
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- French court gives maximum fines to 2 gossip magazine executives for topless photos of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
- The Latest: Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm
- Nigeria, South Africa say they are out of recession
- International Red Cross: 2 international staff released
- Police search house of Brazilian Olympic committee president
- Nervous Aussies win, maintain hope for direct World Cup spot
- New Jersey homicide suspect caught in Massachusetts
- Venezuela leader won't attend UN rights council meeting
- The Latest: French court orders fines in Kate photos case
- Japan’s Peach airline to increase Taiwan route flights
- The Latest: Trump says Congress needs to act on immigration
- Teen attacks teacher, opens fire in Russian school
- Eden presents 2017 Mid-Autumn Festival mooncake gift box!
- Egypt blocks website of leading rights group
- German teen turns in mother for growing marijuana
- TWSE chairman Shih Jun-ji to serve as vice premier
- APNewsBreak: Miss America hopefuls to face more questioning
- Taiwan promotes nine bikeways in East Rift Valley with three free biking activities
- France to arm military surveillance drones
- Myanmar's Rohingya beat a perilous path in search of safety
- Agnelli foresees Champions League peace, scheduling changes
- Political reality, tabloid fodder mix in Sen. Menendez trial
- Pittsburgh airport's Airmall opening to non-passengers again
- Beyonce, Streisand to headline Harvey relief telethon
- Penn State files paperwork to sue charity Sandusky founded
- Think tanks: religious strife risks future Myanmar violence
- Lesotho's defense minister says the army commander in the African nation has been shot dead by rival officers
- Meghan Markle 'really happy and in love' with Prince Harry
- Boston honors ALS patient who inspired ice bucket challenge
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Lesotho's army commander killed in gunfight with rivals
- Celebrities, loved ones remember comedian Jerry Lewis
- Duterte to allow media on drug raids to disprove killings
- California woman believed kidnapped by ex is found in Nevada
- England to begin test series against India on a Saturday
- Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead early stock declines
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Sip, sparkle, pop! 5 spots to imbibe on Sonoma bubbly tour
- The Latest: Most Harris County traffic signals are restored
- Orders at US factories tumbled in July, dragged down by sharp fall in civilian aircraft demand
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US factory orders tumbled in July
- District apologizes after teacher bans Trump campaign shirts
- Croatia court rejects appeal by Albania soccer fan
- Red Cross chief discusses captive Israelis with Hamas leader
- 1 missing Lake Ontario kayaker found dead, 2 others safe
- Banks and technology lead US stocks lower in early trading
- Ask Brianna: What's the best way to track my spending?
- Zac Posen, the comeback kid, featured in new documentary
- Egypt to host war games with US after 8-year hiatus
- Former top prosecutor for Massachusetts joins Boston firm
- Kosovo devotes cathedral to St. Teresa 20 years after death
- Czechs without Berdych for Davis Cup playoff at Netherlands
- Kensington Palace: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pleased with ruling on topless photos, consider matter now closed
- Home-made submarine inventor explains journalist's death
- Tropical Storm Jose forms in the open Atlantic, east of Hurricane Irma; it's the 10th tropical storm of the season
- Minister quits after saying Romania can't afford wages
- Samsung Note 8 gives its stylus some style - for a price
- Trump administration announces it will wind down program protecting young immigrants from deportation
- Rushdie crafts modern masterpiece in 'The Golden House'
- The Daily News, a storied New York tabloid, is sold to Tronc
- Officials: Deputy fatally shoots man who wouldn't drop gun
- Ava DuVernay, Chelsea Manning to attend New Yorker Festival
- Haley lays out argument to say Iran not abiding nuclear deal
- Ferguson column: Spieth, Thomas good friends, not yet rivals
- Be an outsider: LL Bean wants to be part of your outdoor fun
- After big reopening, little Los Angeles railroad stops again
- Italy orders investigation after child dies of malaria
- GE to EPA: No good evidence for more Hudson River dredging
- Robin Sloan serves up culinary delight in 'Sourdough'
- Merkel to meet with Venezuela opposition leaders in Berlin
- German trial of migrant accused of killing young woman opens
- Mexican border city Reynosa eyes $7.6M anti-violence plan
- Lee descendant resigns as church pastor over MTV statement
- Tech firm to pay $3.5M in settlement over preloaded software
- Protests in Iran after border guards kill 2 Kurds
- Rangers hire Leetch, Richards as hockey operations advisers
- Immigrants are sought for labor shortage in Harvey recovery
- Mexico right, left parties strike alliance for 2018 election
- Trump to end program for young immigrants, a look at details
- O'Neill leads cohesive Northern Ireland toward World Cup
- Trump defends decision to phase out DACA program, says he's giving Congress 'window of opportunity' to act
- PPG completes sale of its fiberglass business
- Helmet company accused of failure to finish recalls
- Maine's 'Passy Pete' lobster predicts 6 more weeks of summer
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma eyes Antigua and perhaps the US
- Metallica's James Hetfield falls on stage in Amsterdam
- Froome wins Vuelta time trial, extends his overall lead
- Government: Mosque can be built after lawsuit settled
- Bail doubled for man charged with throwing girl from bridge
- Coach Simeone to stay with Atletico Madrid through 2020
- Albania gets US military Humvees to bolster its army
- Amazon launches African-American video-on-demand service
- Princes William and Harry meet survivors of Grenfell fire
- Indian journalist shot, killed by unknown assailants
- As he leaves for Paris, NY fashion world fetes Thom Browne
- Michael Caine: I back Brexit because Eurocrats run Britain
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- Cousin who saw Emmett Till being kidnapped dies at age 74
- Pope's Colombia agenda: peace, ecology and the way forward
- Police chief urges newspaper not to publish arrest logs
- Fugitive guilty of nearly $10M in bogus travel purchases
- Swift single keeps 'Despacito' from breaking Mariah record
- Syria saves World Cup qualification bid with late equalizer
- Drivers whose cars were flooded by Harvey can't find rentals
- Review: George Smiley returns in 'A Legacy of Spies'
- England center Tuilagi given final warning by Jones
- The Latest: Police: Man dropped off kidnapped ex at casino
- The Latest: Mother of boy found in concrete named in order
- The Latest: Carreno Busta a set away from US Open semis
- Major science prize goes to institutions fighting blindness
- Sabres' Jack Eichel focused on hockey, not contract talks
- 2 UN peacekeepers killed in Mali when convoy hits explosives
- Labor Day weekend in Chicago less violent than last year
- The Latest: Denver teachers, students protest DACA decision
- Colombia says nation's top drug fugitive eyes surrender
- The Latest: Western wildfires close roads, smoke lingers
- St. Louis mayor says city is 'on edge' awaiting verdict
- Experts: Bad design, building caused dangers at tallest dam
- Carreno Busta reaches 1st major semifinal at US Open
- Ceremonies planned for Thai pair killed in California crash
- Family seeks answers in fatal police shooting near shelter
- What is DACA? A look at immigrant program Trump is ending
- Former President Barack Obama says Trump's decision to roll back 'dreamers' program is 'cruel' and 'self-defeating'
- Leaders in Catalonia enraged by tab for independence vote
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- North Dakota Dem earns some Trump backers by leaning GOP
- Round of NAFTA talks ends amid resistance over Mexico wages
- Dog helps sniff out invasive ants on California island
- US women's hockey team has Canada aplenty on fall schedule
- Tyson Foods to invest $320M in new chicken plant in Kansas
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Report: No evidence police copter struck by other object
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Dozens of items linked to Princess Diana hit auction block
- McCain, battling brain cancer, back in the Senate
- The Latest: Deputy who shot photographer is placed on leave
- Tech firms slam Trump for ending immigrant protections
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Schlumberger, Nathan's Famous rise; BofA, Nvidia fall
- Filmmakers defiant over Lynyrd Skynyrd film rights
- Kalamazoo shooting victim returning to school 1½ years later
- White Sox activate INF Yoan Moncada from 10-day DL
- A look at the facts surrounding Obama immigration program
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Florida on edge, evacuations coming as Hurricane Irma nears
- As NKorea aims nukes on US, SKorea and Japan feeling heat
- Long a 'Dreamer' critic, Sessions announces program's demise
- Arena makes 7 lineup changes in tropical heat of Honduras
- Spain routs Liechtenstein 8-0 to stay in control in Group G
- Obama calls ending DACA program 'cruel,' 'self-defeating'
- UN chief says natural disasters have quadrupled since 1970
- Kolarov puts Serbia on verge of qualifying for World Cup
- TEN--US Open Results
- How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday
- BC-US--Index, US
- TEN--US Open Results
- Italy beats Israel 1-0 to all but secure playoff place
- Fake architect sentenced in 'Operation Vandelay Industries'
- Police officer who arrested Utah nurse fired from medic job
- 2017 U.S. Soccer Schedule
- Sabres' Okposo eager to look forward now that he's healthy
- Leader of team that created McGruff the Crime Dog dies
- Patrick Cantlay doing the most with a limited schedule
- Police 'terrified' by red 'It' balloons tied to sewer grates
- Miss Navajo Nation contest is parting ways with fry bread
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- US defends Russia posts closure after Kremlin vows to sue
- Turkey beats Croatia 1-0 to open up qualifying Group I
- Arrieta has MRI on right hamstring, iffy for next start
- 'Star Wars Episode IX' loses director Colin Trevorrow
- Released by court, semitrailer survivors could be deported
- Business Highlights
- Spains crushes Liechtenstein 8-0, Italy beats Israel 1-0
- US Open glance: Federer, Nadal can set up 1st US Open clash
- Congress votes to honor Bob Dole with gold medal
- Two Houstons emerge from Harvey aftermath: one wet, one dry
- World Cup qualifying: All 5 of Africa's places up for grabs
- Grizzly bear mauls bow hunter in southwestern Montana
- Kyrgios, Kokkinakis in Australia team for Davis Cup semis
- American adds 'basic economy' fares on more flights
- The Latest: Tech firm disagrees with software allegations
- Publisher pulls book from Hillary Clinton's pastor
- Interest rates unchanged in weekly US Treasury auction
- How forecasters deal with 'spaghetti' of hurricane scenarios
- The Latest: Rules may have required tougher review at dam
- Spain and Serbia close in on World Cup spots
- Wisconsin panel changes court rules for Foxconn plant
- Pirates extend manager Hurdle, GM Huntington through 2021
- Immigrants accuse Trump administration of betraying them
- Engineers 20 years ago warned of flooding risk
- UN chief urges Myanmar to give Muslims legal status
- Restaurant, casino owner to buy Rockets for $2.2 billion
- Son of ex-Honduran president sentenced to 24 years in prison
- Colombia gets precious point in 1-1 draw with leading Brazil
- Pats open season at No. 1 in 1st AP Pro32 poll of the season
- Tower of Power former lead singer Rick Stevens dies at 77
- Wood equalizing goal gets US out of Honduras with 1-1 draw
- Kasich joins Schwarzenegger in political map-making fight
- Analysis confirms grass carp eggs in Lake Erie tributary
- Box Office Top 20: 'Hitman's Bodyguard' wins slow Labor Day
- Health care, business groups want Congress to pay insurers
- Mariachi superstar's son sentenced for immigrant smuggling
- Trump's traveled from fiery to conflicted on dreamers
- Trump declares emergencies as Hurricane Irma intensifies
- Report: Red Sox used Apple Watch to steal Yankees' signs
- New Patriots receiver Dorsett eager to jump in after trade
- Cash, Stich, Sukova among Tennis Hall of Fame nominees
- Fijian hooker suspended for 20 matches for biting a rival
- Ex-presidents accused of forming criminal group in Brazil
- New Nissan Leaf gets more range, but is it enough?
- Nissan shows Leaf electric car revamped with more range
- Cowboys' Elliott has suspension upheld, but will play Week 1
- Final review of 815 power cut calls for tighter cooperation between CPC and Taipower
- China has tools to pressure Kim but worries of consequences
- South Korea, Saudis into World Cup; Australia to face Syria
- Odorizzi allows 1 hit in Rays' 2-1 win over Twins
- BC-SOC--WCup Qualifying Glance
- Appeals court stays injunction against Texas voter ID law
- TEN--US Open Results
- House panel subpoenas Justice Dept., FBI over documents
- UN approves resolution paving the way for sanctions in Mali
- Gennett homers, Reds pull away to 9-3 win over Brewers
- Taiwan's Universiade makes German headlines
- MAC survey shows majority support benign cross-strait ties
- EPA to bring forward plastic bag restrictions
- Australia, coach Ange Postecoglou take tough route to Russia
- Exposition du peintre Amis dans le musée d’Atayal
- LEADING OFF: Marlins leave ahead of Irma, Red Sox-Yanks flap
- Today in History
- Pope heads to Colombia seeking to heal conflict's wounds
- Houston's businesses inching back to work as waters recede
- Toyota Tacoma is best performer in insurance crash tests
- Woman who sought to join Islamic State group to be sentenced
- Ohio sheriff to release records after news employee shot
- TEN--US Open Results
- Gifts from a friend or bribes? Sen. Menendez trial to begin
- Sea warning issued for typhoon Guchol
- 97th Miss America competition begins in Atlantic City
- Scholar who sees race, intelligence ties to speak at Harvard
- Birthplace of Austronesians is Taiwan, capital was Taitung: Scholar
- Philadelphia offers binge-watching opera festival
- Myanmar leader blames misinformation as exodus worsens
- Group calls for Indonesia gov't to investigate raid on women
- Indians beat White Sox 9-4 for 13th straight win
- Boston marathon: Blue Jays-Red Sox go to 19th inning
- Rights group finds 'assembly line' of torture in Egypt
- PSG hoping Mbappe is last link to Champions League success
- A marriage brokered by Tajikistan's all-powerful dictator
- US apologizes for Afghanistan leaflets that offended Muslims
- TEN--US Open Results
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Review: A few good scares can't hold 'It' together
- The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history makes first landfall in Caribbean islands
- Powerful Hurricane Irma hits first Caribbean islands
- Australia marks 26 years since recession with growth data
- With opponent jailed, Cambodia PM vows to rule 10 more years
- Anderson edges Querrey at Open to reach 1st Slam semifinal
- Asian markets lower as caution prevails over security risks
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- The Latest: Indonesian groups protest Rohingya persecution
- Moon hopes SKorea, Russia can work together on North's nukes
- Taiwan president promises even faster reforms under Premier Lai
- Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for talks with North Korea, says sanctions are not a solution
- New guys Verlander, Maybin lift Astros over Mariners 3-1
- German factory orders drop 0.7 percent in July
- France to ban oil and gas production by 2040
- The Latest: Putin calls for talks with North Korea
- New crab species with star-shaped projections found
- Mideast branch of Louvre to open in Abu Dhabi in November
- Nissan adds range to cheaper Leaf, but new drivers are key
- AP EXPLAINS: What is a hydrogen bomb
- Turkish police kill suspected suicide bomber
- Taiwan's community spirit is strong
- How can US stop North Korea nukes? 3 experts have ideas
- Even intrepid Keys residents ready to evacuate ahead of Irma
- Youngest Manson follower makes new bid for parole
- Spain and Morocco break up alleged active extremists' cell
- Boston marathon: Red Sox beat Blue Jays 3-2 in 19 innings
- SKorea and Japan feel heat as NKorea aims nukes at US
- Egypt's Coptic pope meets Australian prime minister
- Fire or volcano? Oregon blaze sparks eruption comparisons
- Police say a trawler carrying Rohingya refugees capsized overnight and at least 5 people are dead.
- Catalan parliament paves the way for independence vote
- Senators seek bipartisan deal to shore up insurance markets
- Several thousand join Indonesia protest over Rohingya plight
- House to vote on $7.9B Harvey relief bill
- Trump to end program for young immigrants, a look at details
- Lai Ching-te bids farewell to Tainan and announces the acting mayor
- China to put Taiwanese rights activist on trial, invites wife
- EU's top court dismisses appeal by Hungary and Slovakia against taking in refugees
- 2 men found guilty in brutal slaying of Aboriginal woman
- The Latest: French Caribbean residents told to stay inside
- 100,000 petition to enact draft for South Korean women
- EU top court orders reexamination of Intel antitrust fine
- What is DACA? A look at immigrant program Trump is ending
- Coup trial of 2 Russians, 12 others opens in Montenegro
- Sessions announces demise of immigrant program he opposed
- Analysis: After tough talk on immigration, Trump waffles
- EU court rejects Hungary, Slovakia appeal in refugee case
- Obama had a 'pen and phone' strategy; Trump has an eraser
- German musician Holger Czukay, co-founder of Can, dies at 79
- Immigration challenge from Trump puts Congress on the spot
- Trump traveled from fiery to conflicted on dreamers
- Danish drugmaker reaches settlement with US authorities
- German police investigating after tomatoes thrown at Merkel
- South Korea says more launchers to be added to contentious high-tech US missile defense system
- Taiwanese troupe to perform at Taiwan Day celebrations in New Zealand
- Trump orders end to program protecting immigrant 'dreamers'
- Photo of the Day: Japanese colonial buildings in Dadaocheng
- Workers in Greece's asylum service launch 2-day strike
- House panel subpoenas Justice Dept., FBI over documents
- Leaked UK documents shows thinking on cuts to EU immigration
- Uganda's parliament suspended over murders of several women
- Labor lawyer tapped for civil rights post worries advocates
- Deeply felt, Pescadores' beauty
- The Latest: Amnesty welcomes EU court ruling on refugees
- Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Gulf of Mexico off Mexico's coast
- Swedes charge Rwandan-born man over 1994 genocide
- Kenya's electoral body changes team to oversee new vote
- UN human rights experts urge China to free prominent lawyer
- Philippines to assist Filipinos who may be deported from US
- Independence banners on Hong Kong campus renew tensions
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- The Latest: Catalan lawmakers debate independence vote
- 4 beheaded in Kenya in suspected al-Shabab attack: Police
- Taiwanese student commits suicide due to academic pressure
- Fuel surcharge to rise Thursday for Taiwanese airlines
- IOC can't escape Rio; top organizer Nuzman held in dawn raid
- Taitung launches bike tour package amid Double Ten fireworks show
- Hungary says court ruling on refugee relocation is 'outrageous, irresponsible,' puts at risk Europe's security, future
- Fierce fighting on outskirts of eastern Syrian city
- Wife: China may soon put detained Taiwan activist on trial
- Rights group: Egypt exerts growing control over local media
- The Latest: UN probe blames chemical attack on Syria
- Fognini apologizes for insulting chair umpire at US Open
- Leicester fails to seal deal for Silva, seeking 'resolution'
- Working poor on Minden Street exhausted after Harvey
- Israeli leader says relations with Arab world are best ever
- Vietnam calls for a detailed probe into the death of migrant worker
- Greek island ferry hits quay on Sifnos, 2 passengers hurt
- Germany opens memorial to Israelis killed at 1972 Olympics
- Taiwan youth agricultural ambassadors to visit Indonesia, Philippines
- Warner hits a 20th century for Australia against Bangladesh
- Injured Murray says he is unlikely to play again this season
- Jim Carrey bares his soul in documentary 'Jim and Andy'
- Southern California freeway to be named for Obama
- Survey: White Christians are now a minority of US population
- The Latest: Pope hopes trip aids Colombia's path to peace
- Police officer delivers son in hotel parking lot
- The Latest: Gas lines, shortages as Floridians prepare
- A decade later, still no contract to build Guggenheim in UAE
- Tropical Storm Guchol weakening, Taiwan could lift sea alert by Thursday
- 3 scientists, Planned Parenthood win Lasker medical prizes
- The Latest: Graham sees chance for Hill deal on 'Dream Act'
- Monet masterpiece goes back to its hometown for first time
- Indian journalist's killing provokes outrage, anguish
- Trump to pitch tax overhaul in North Dakota
- French luxury giants sign charter to ban size 0 models
- Bangladesh vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Police statistics: Wanhua is the most crime-prone district in Taipei
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Kenya: Teenager investigated for arson, murder in dorm fire
- Massachusetts museum ends Smithsonian affiliation over sale
- Japanese princess to give up her royal status in the name of love
- Police: Man tied to cinder block was son of mafia associate
- Fowl play: Dutch man imprisoned for stealing plastic duck
- US trade deficit widened slightly to $43.7 billion in July on small decline in exports
- Jersey shore town bans elaborate tents to help overcrowding
- Washington Monument to get $10M upgrades, reopen spring 2019
- Danish queen's husband Henrik is suffering from dementia
- Rohingya man heads back to Myanmar for relatives' bodies
- US trade deficit widened slightly in July as exports slipped
- Erdogan: EU must make up its mind on Turkey's membership
- Tim Ferriss offers celebrity advice in latest self-help book
- US says airstrike kills 3 al-Shabab extremists in Somalia
- 2 guilty of laundering billions in South American gold
- GNC Holdings names Ken Martindale CEO
- Germany: Iraq investigating 4 Germans over IS links
- Kohl's to open Amazon shops inside some of its stores
- Trump consults with UK, Australia leaders on North Korea
- Cops: Man who robbed Pittsburgh-area bank hired jitney
- Audacious autumn: Squirrel cook off, Elktober, purple feet
- Rule-breaking Thomas Rhett adjusts to fame, fatherhood
- Ryanair to bid for parts of ailing Alitalia by Oct 2
- Spanish league head again criticizes PSG spending, Neymar
- Taiwanese man puts ring on the finger of his girlfriend at her funeral
- Philadelphia law firms announce national mergers
- US Sen. Bob Menendez says, 'Not once have I dishonored my public office,' as he arrives for corruption trial
- The Latest: Menendez: 'Not once have I dishonored' office
- Pastor: Dead NY kayaker was member of Pennsylvania church
- Top Colombia drug fugitive asks Pope to pray for disarmament
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Man sentenced to life as juvenile to be eligible for parole
- Markets Right Now: Banks lead stocks higher on Wall Street
- Why 'Hotel Impossible' star likes a good roadside motel
- Lacheys, Debbie Gibson lead 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
- Police seek guidance after parking lot sheep slaughter
- Vatican declares Mother Teresa a patron saint of Calcutta
- 'Boomer and Carton' radio host Craig Carton arrested
- Iraqi pilot killed in F-16 in southeastern Arizona
- Attorney: 'Cautiously optimistic' in clergy sex abuse talks
- 6 more arrested in abuse probe at psychiatric hospital
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- The Latest: Top Democrats OK linking relief aid, debt limit
- Palace struggling to adapt to under-pressure De Boer
- AP Exclusive: Stephen King talks 'It' and other adaptations
- US services sector expanded at stronger rate in August
- The Latest: Trump Jr. to speak with Senate panel on Russia
- Dave Matthews Band to host Charlottesville 'unity' show
- Sweden arrests person suspected of preparing terror offense
- Gap to shift focus to Old Navy, Athleta stores
- The Latest: Senator urges health compromise by both parties
- 2 people detained over possible explosive lab outside Paris
- US stocks edge higher in early trading; oil rises
- Oprah Winfrey and Alec Baldwin among Emmy Award presenters
- CMT Artists of the Year event to support hurricane recovery
- McDonald's to bring bottled McCafe drinks to store shelves
- Baby's sitter gets 15 years in prison for his Benadryl death
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer to resign next month for 'personal reasons'
- Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha goes home with 'Viceroy's House'
- United Continental cuts outlook on Harvey impact, fuel costs
- Togo opposition parties hold protests demanding term limits
- England recalls Roland-Jones for decisive test vs Windies
- Hockey organizations unveil 'Declaration of Principles'
- Attorneys in Chinese scholar kidnapping case ask to withdraw
- Fed Vice Chairman Fischer to resign for 'personal reasons'
- FIFA prosecutes Germany for Nazi fan chanting at Czech game
- A Moscow court has ruled in favor of a flight attendant who says Russia's Aeroflot discriminated based on appearance.
- Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem return to Venice festival
- Israeli leader seeks Red Cross help to save captive Israelis
- Law firm probes allegations against boarding school faculty
- Flight attendant wins discrimination case against Aeroflot
- Filmmaker Murray Lerner, who shot Dylan going electric, dies
- German mayor resigns after dispute over 'Hitler bell'
- US can ensure World Cup berth with wins in last 2 qualifiers
- Ex-priest convicted of sex abuse in 2003 is charged again
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma unleashes fury on Caribbean, eyes US
- Lawyer: No door keys found in Newtown emergency folders
- South Texas men sentenced for roles in human smuggling ring
- Harvard Law memorial honors slaves owned by school's founder
- Judge: Pawtucket must pay tuition for school rape victim
- Germany won't rule out EU sanctions against Venezuela
- CSX says its rail service is improving after major delays
- Dali Foundation: DNA test results disprove Spanish woman's claim she is surrealist artist's daughter
- Uruguay and Colombia trending up; Argentina heading down
- Dali foundation: DNA test disproves artist paternity suit
- French citizen sentenced for illegal border cross in Maine
- Official says Texas gas supply recovering after Harvey
- Post office painting of Native Americans called demeaning
- Ethiopia national stadium blast last month killed 7 workers
- Photos show Houston's devastation, recovery from Harvey
- Zendaya to receive Gamechanger Award from GLSEN
- Michigan county wins court challenge over Christian prayers
- A World Cup without Messi, Ronaldo? It's possible in Russia
- 2017 U.S. Soccer Schedule
- House passes bill to speed deployment of self-driving cars
- GOP Rep. Reichert of Washington state retires after 7 terms
- Federer, Nadal try to set up semifinal showdown at US Open
- Senators' Karlsson has no timeline to return after surgery
- Angola's election commission dismisses opposition complaints
- House overwhelmingly backs $7.9B aid package for Harvey victims as US disaster reserves dwindle
- Seahawks' Bennett says he feared death by Las Vegas police
- Czech lawmakers lift immunity of prime minister candidate
- Country singer Jo Dee Messina announces cancer diagnosis
- Analysis: Postal woes demand jump in stamp price to 60 cents
- 24 Nubians arrested for illegal protest in Egypt's Aswan
- Israel sets up services for settlers in volatile Hebron
- GOP launches campaign pushing Democrats for Menendez ouster
- Paralympics body eases ban on Russian athletes
- Congressional Dems say Trump agrees to raise the debt ceiling, fund government for 3 months as part of Harvey aid deal
- Corey Lewandowski headed to Harvard as a visiting fellow
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Froome loses time in brutal Spanish Vuelta climb
- The Latest: Vandeweghe takes 1st set vs Pliskova at US Open
- Presidential tax return ballot question clears key hurdle
- New York being sued over way it purges names from voter roll
- The Latest: Trump says China agrees with US on North Korea
- Want to try before you buy? These online retailers let you
- Trump agrees to 'very good' deal to fund gov't, raise debt limit for 3 months, after 'cordial' meeting with lawmakers
- Officer's mental records probed in Australian woman's death
- Hurricane impacts talks between pipeline company, state
- The Latest: Trump agrees to 'good deal' on spending, debt
- Webcast marks TV milestone, unsung pioneer behind it
- India beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in Twenty20
- US hits South Sudan officials with sanctions over crisis
- Washington state says it will file lawsuit involving multiple states over plan to end protections for young immigrants
- Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist
- US cautiously welcomes Russia's call for UN force in Ukraine
- Trump overrules GOP with deal on spending, debt, Harvey aid
- Washington, other states will sue over immigration move
- Testing probe to help cancer surgeons know they got it all
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Kohli, Pandey steer India to T20 win over Sri Lanka
- 15 states and Washington, D.C., sue Trump administration over plan to end protections for young immigrants
- Past disasters show a long recovery for small businesses
- Trump's harsh message to immigrants could drag on economy
- The Latest: Washington state Columbia Gorge blaze burns home
- Man fatally shot after ordering California workers to ground
- Analysis: Postal woes demand jump in stamp price to 60 cents
- Civil rights group wants Kid Rock Detroit concerts cancelled
- College football helps ABC win in television ratings
- 15 states sue Trump on rollback of immigrant protections
- Cops: Frat party cited for indoor waterfall, minors drinking
- Brazil declares end to yellow fever outbreak that killed 261
- Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 28-Sept. 3
- The Latest: Authorities confirm identity of deceased kayaker
- Cardinals get reliever Nicasio from Phillies
- Houston cleanup has little crime and lots of helping hands
- Federal probe finds 27 engine fires in tiny Smart cars
- India's army chief sees war threats from China, Pakistan
- NYC to offer free lunch to all public school students
- English soccer player banned for FA Cup pie-eating bet stunt
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Clinton takes blame in upcoming book but responds to critics
- FIFA: South Africa's World Cup qualifier vs Senegal to be replayed after referee banned for life for match manipulation
- Toronto Film Fest lineup will generate buzz, and debates
- All Blacks change 7 starters for Argentina test
- TEN--US Open Results
- Kip Keino changes mind, says will stand for re-election
- Limbaugh's dismissal of Irma 'panic' riles forecasters
- County emergency management officials in Texas say the number of deaths related to Harvey rises to at least 70
- Cavaliers renew plans for $140 million arena makeover
- Catalonia's regional parliament has cleared the way for a vote on independence from Spain to be held Oct. 1
- World Cup qualifier to be replayed after referee banned
- Theme park worker struck by truck dies from his injuries
- The Latest: Deaths related to Harvey rise to at least 70
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump on taxes
- Review: Neil Young's lost 1976 acoustic record finally out
- Ambassador Bridge owner: Canada issues permit for new span
- Trump pick to head NASA faces fight over climate comments
- People separate bear from cubs, who are sent to rehab center
- Colombia cooks up savory welcome for Pope Francis
- Migrants still risking Mediterranean's perils as rescues dip
- Trumps donate $1M to 12 Harvey relief charities
- Kicker Younghoe Koo blazes path from South Korea to Chargers
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- The Latest: Civil rights nominee says he'll be aggressive
- Sri Lanka vs. India T20 Scoreboard
- US proposes UN ban on oil to North Korea and asset freeze
- Heartbreak in Oregon: Wildfire scars beloved Columbia Gorge
- Lawmaker wants to rename Trump State Park for Heather Heyer
- Mexico offers teaching jobs to 'dreamers' returning from US
- The Latest: 'Boomer and Carton' co-host released on bond
- Review: The National rides its familiar sound to new heights
- Owner of 84 Great Danes pleads not guilty to more charges
- Review: Ellison crafts compelling story with 'Lie to Me'
- Why Irma is so strong and other questions about hurricanes
- Tunisia reshuffles government to create 'war cabinet'
- Review: Gregg Allman says goodbye with heart and spirit
- TEN--US Open Results
- Virginia senators urge measure condemning white nationalists
- Judge dismisses sex assault lawsuit against Brown University
- Execution set for Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law
- Hurricane Jose forms in the Atlantic, far from land and well east of the powerful Hurricane Irma
- Sheep get loose, dodge traffic in Alaska's biggest city
- Steinbeck stepdaughter wins $13M in suit over movie rights
- Kohl's and Intel climb while United and Newell sink
- Sutherland, Burnett, Roizman, Varda to get honorary Oscars
- Hurricane Katia forms in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph)
- How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday
- The Latest: Explosive used by IS found in France apartment
- Pope Francis arrives in Colombia to help solidify the country's peace process, encourage reconciliation
- Relatively low Harvey death toll is 'astounding' to experts
- Woman gets 5 months in fake high school student case
- Airlines prepare to cancel flights in Hurricane Irma's path
- Andrus, Rangers spoil Gohara's debut, top Braves 12-8
- Facebook: Accounts from Russia bought ads during US campaign
- The government of Spain's Catalonia region has set a 'binding referendum' on independence from Spain for Oct. 1
- Initiative supporters seek to cap price state pays for drugs
- Greece bans protests during French president's visit
- Business Highlights
- Mickelson, Lahiri among 4 added to Presidents Cup
- Man gets prison in $1.4 million scheme to defraud Staples
- Review: Witherspoon can't save bland, gooey 'Home Again'
- Banking regulators sign off on Cabela's sale to Bass Pro
- The Latest: Doctor says his Kentucky abortion clinic is safe
- US won't punish United over passenger-dragging incident
- Vandeweghe beats No. 1 Pliskova for 1st US Open semifinal
- Tiger killed after wild run through Georgia neighborhood
- National Retail Federation lowers annual retail forecast
- Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten granted parole by California board
- Legal questions surround move to expedite Foxconn rulings
- The Latest: Youngest Manson follower granted parole again
- Irma: Carolinas, coastal Georgia going on emergency footing
- BC-FBN--NFL Standings
- Whoopi Goldberg fetes Thom Browne as a fashion innovator
- The Latest: Iraqi pilot in Arizona F-16 crash identified
- San Diego shoplifting ring stole $20M from clothing stores
- Falcons become butt of the joke after Super Bowl collapse
- Australia to host Syria in Sydney in World Cup qualifier
- FEMA still focused on responding to Harvey as Irma looms
- Wie withdraws from Evian, recovering from appendicitis
- Red Sox star Pedroia says why such a fuss over sign stealing
- TEN--US Open Results
- US Open glance: American women set for the semifinals
- MLS This Week: Hurricanes, fires prompt MLS teams to act
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- Australian NRL Playoffs Glance
- Watt continues fundraising; ready to return after injury
- Saudi king to visit Trump at White House early next year
- HBO's 'Veep' to end after seventh season in 2018
- First lady donates Dr. Seuss for National Read a Book Day
- Former NHL enforcer Colton Orr finds new role in spotlight
- TEN--US Open Results
- The United Nations says some 146,000 people have fled Myanmar into Bangladesh since violence erupted there Aug. 25
- Ruling halts commercial scooping of Hawaii aquarium fish
- Irma lashes at Puerto Rico, leaves tiny Barbuda devastated
- Trump discusses North Korea with China's Xi
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- Harrison scores 9th goal in 84th, NYC beats Sporting KC 1-0
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- LEADING OFF: Yanks try again at Camden Yards, Pujols treated
- MOEA delegation’s tour to US pays handsome dividends
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- White House says black colleges summit is on despite reports
- Taiwan reaches agreement with Philippines on 4 labor issues
- Taiwan headline news
- Chinese border calm as North Korea ramps up nuclear program
- Philippines: 2 Indonesians escape from Abu Sayyaf captors
- Carrasco throws complete game as Indians win 14th straight
- Vietnam seizes over 1 ton of ivory smuggled in from Africa
- Australia all out for 377 in 1st innings vs Bangladesh
- TEN--US Open Results
- MLB: Indians win 14th in a row, 5-1 over White Sox
- TEN--US Open Results
- TEN--US Open Results
- Today in History
- TEN--US Open Results
- Netizens praise new Starlux Airlines video
- Australia all out for 377 vs Bangladesh, lead by 72 runs
- IBM and MIT partner on artificial intelligence research
- Pope kicks off visit to Colombia aimed at building brides
- Determining intent will be crucial in Menendez bribery trial
- Justin James wins Volvik World Long Drive Championship
- China military holds drills in waters near Korean Peninsula
- Cousins charged in deaths of 4 men found buried due in court
- TEN--US Open Results
- WNBA Playoff Glance
- Hurricane Irma blacks out Puerto Rico, heads for Hispaniola
- Australian court dismisses challenge to government's power to conduct the postal ballot on gay marriage
- Australian court dismisses challenge to gay marriage survey
- The Latest: Hurricane Irma blacks out much of Puerto Rico
- Turn over a new leaf: Chase that autumn foliage on foot
- Washington, Phoenix win 1st-round games in WNBA playoffs
- Pregnant Chinese woman leaps to death after family refuses C-section
- Wallabies winger Haylett-Perry out for 3 months
- Premier League stars face awkward returns to clubs
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- Obliterated village burned by Rohingya, Myanmar police say
- BC-BBO--Wild Card Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- US adds launchers to THAAD as dozens hurt in SKorea protests
- Asia shares mixed, markets weigh US debt deal, Korea tension
- Court partly lifts Taipei Dome construction ban
- Global tech experts to descend on Taipei for WCIT
- MOEA delegation’s tour to US pays handsome dividends
- Idonesian desginer touts Taiwan Excellence products
- Report: Israel carries out airstrike near Syrian capital
- AP Exclusive: Flood insurance coverage drops in Florida, where 59 percent of properties in hazard zones go without
- AP Exclusive: Most Florida flood zone property not insured
- Syrian army: Israeli warplanes attacked military position in western Syria, killing two soldiers
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says he believes the Trump administration wants to defuse tensions in North Korea.
- The Latest: Pakistan urges world to put pressure on Myanmar
- Science Says: How repeated head blows affect the brain
- Syrian army : Israeli air raid on military position kills 2
- Duterte's sons grilled at Senate inquiry on drugs, payoffs
- Rookie hooker Uelese named by Wallabies to face South Africa
- Former diplomat's sentence to be commuted to 10 years
- Putin says he believes US willing to defuse Korea tensions
- D-backs beat Dodgers 3-1 for club-record 13th win in a row
- France's interior minister: Hurricane Irma killed 8 people and left 23 injured on French island territories
- Top Florida home insurer could face big hit from Irma
- All NFL games will air online, but watching won't be easy
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump on taxes
- Billions of dead trees force US fire crews to shift tactics
- No Rafa vs. Roger at US Open: del Potro beats Federer in QF
- Facebook: Accounts from Russia bought ads during US campaign
- German July factory production stagnates but economy strong
- Trump overrules GOP with deal on spending, debt, Harvey aid
- Trump wants Democratic support for tax pitch
- Irma looms as FEMA still focused on responding to Harvey
- 12-year-old boy dies after 17 scooters smashed by SUV in Kaohsiung
- States accuse Trump of bias in immigration decision
- H-bomb or not, experts say North Korea near its nuclear goal
- AP Explains: Ex-Confederate capital eyes statues' removal
- Tough path for GOP on immigration _ and Trump made it harder
- DeVos expected to share plans on Title IX enforcement
- Kate too ill to take Prince George to 1st day of school
- Donald Trump Jr. heads to Capitol to explain 2016 meeting
- “The best Taiwan premier since 2000” leads Cabinet resignation
- Largest Nordic bank moves HQ to inside EU banking union
- No Rafa vs. Roger at US Open: del Potro beats Federer in QF
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Wildfire-weary Western US coughs through late-season surge
- Taiwan’s international Golden Pin Concept Design Award announces 2017 Design Mark recipients
- China supports UN action on North Korea but urges dialogue
- Metro Miami keeps wary eye on mammoth Hurricane Irma
- Medical aid group slams EU migrant policy in Libya
- Maximum fine for water pollution to rise to NT$3 billion: EPA
- Indian court sentences 2 men to death in 1993 Mumbai blasts
- Taiwan office in Nigeria to complete move before yearend
- The Latest: China backs UN on N. Korea but wants dialogue
- Carolinas, Georgia declare emergencies ahead of Irma
- Corruption fuels ivory trade in Central Africa, study says
- Tight security in Athens for visit of France's Macron
- Ex-Manson disciple must get past governor to see freedom
- Taiwan’s weightlifting champion moonlights to endorse luxury care products
- French explosives probe: 3rd arrest, contacts with Syria
- Minimum Wage rise is welcome, but workers and the economy demand more
- Israel PM bars Al-Jazeera journalist from free press seminar
- South Sudan asks US to reconsider sanctions on top officials
- US Ambassador: Romania mustn't backtrack on corruption fight
- AP Newsbreak: Nestle buys vegetarian meals maker Sweet Earth
- Observers in the spotlight ahead of Kenya's election re-run
- Officials say 1 person has died in Anguilla, raising Hurricane Irma's death toll to at least 10 in the Caribbean
- UK government begins fight to pass key Brexit bill
- Euro's strength a key theme when ECB chief talks stimulus
- Turkish man goes on trial in Germany on spying charges
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- West Indies to bat 1st in series decider against England
- Indonesian woman discovers her 'boyfriend' of 7 years is a she
- The Latest: McConnell nearly doubles Harvey aid package
- As US weighs lifting Sudan sanctions, South Sudan a concern
- Amazon opens search for second headquarters, to spend more than $5 billion and add as many as 50,000 jobs
- Dembele gets 1st chance to prove his worth at Barcelona
- Croatia removes plaque with WWII salute from near camp site
- Saudi filmmakers build audiences without cinemas
- 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli selling one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang album
- UK: Damage in Anguilla from Irma 'severe and in places critical'; Montserrat less badly hit
- Prime real estate: Amazon opens search for 2nd HQ
- Regional troops head to Lesotho after commander's killing
- Spanish cabinet mulls response to pro-independence Catalans
- Explosion injures 1 at Indiana post office; FBI investigates
- New George Michael single aired 8 months after star's death
- Police: Taco Bell employees fatally shoot armed robber
- Lemar's talent now obvious to see, after tough start at Caen
- Rachael Ray's Hamptons home on market for $4.9 million
- The Latest: EU voices concern over UK's stance on Ireland
- The Latest: Aid enters Syrian town after IS siege breached
- Taiwanese groups set to perform at Singapore indie music festival
- Teen takes credit for red 'It' balloons tied to sewer grates
- Rohingya Muslim refugee crisis provokes anger, denials
- Engine problem, not bird strike forced JAL flight's return
- New Taiwan vice premier hints at flexibility on workweek reform
- Dozens of migrants found on crippled yacht off Greece
- European Central Bank leaves unchanged its key interest rates, bond-buying stimulus program
- The Latest: ECB leaves rates, stimulus program unchanged
- The Latest: Spain plans charges for referendum plotters
- Back to Bundesliga for Timo Werner after big week
- Police officers help deliver baby girl for panicking parents
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 2 Georgia teens charged with murder in gang-related shooting
- German policeman investigated for wearing far-right patch
- Texas woman jailed after slipping cuffs, stealing police SUV
- Spanish prime minister says government asking for top court to suspend Catalan referendum on independence
- Taiwan’s Foxconn closes in on Toshiba
- Dry Jordan launches project to grow crops from seawater
- Stray cat makes a train station in central Taiwan its home
- Applications for US unemployment benefits jump to 298,000 in wake of Hurricane Harvey
- Trump's catchphrase for any circumstance: "We'll see"
- US workers' productivity increased at lukewarm 1.5 percent in spring, as labor costs barely rose
- European Central Bank head Draghi says recent exchange rate volatility "requires monitoring"
- Hurricane Harvey spikes US jobless aid applications to 298K
- The Latest: Troopers: Disabled cars on turnpike to be towed
- European Central Bank lowers its outlook for inflation in 2018 and 2019, raises growth forecast for this year
- US productivity improved at ho-hum 1.5 pct. rate in spring
- Largest-capacity container ship to visit East Coast port
- Kosovo parliament elects Kadri Veseli as new speaker
- Ex-linebacker sues Notre Dame over spinal scan results
- Timberlake, U2 and Hayek join 'Super School Live' TV special
- The Latest: Senate Democrat has questions for Trump Jr.
- Official: Opposition lawmaker shot in Tanzania's capital
- Dutch judge orders government to do more on air pollution
- Kate Millett, whose best-selling 'Sexual Politics' was a manifesto for the modern feminist movement, dies at 82
- Kate Millett, feminist author of 'Sexual Politics,' dies
- The Latest: More explosive components found near Paris
- Western NY librarian pleads guilty in death of WWI veteran
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Stephen King joins moviegoers for special screening of "It"
- Hutien community in Yangmingshan wins Taipei’s Golden Farming Village
- Ex-Trump strategist: White House aides must defend president
- Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trading
- Anderson takes 499th wicket, West Indies 35-2 in 3rd test
- Birmingham picked for England's 2022 Commonwealth Games bid
- The Latest: Crowds greet pope in Colombia
- Paternoster elevator in Prague is a relic of an earlier era
- Activist group hangs effigies of KKK figures in Richmond
- Jaguar Land Rover to electrify all new vehicles by 2020
- Premier League transfer window to close before season starts
- GoPro surges on camera-friendly outlook.
- Drugmaker Lilly to trim workforce by nearly 9 percent
- The Latest: Menendez trial resumes with co-defendant opening
- St. Louis police: 2 11-year-olds part of vicious attack
- SpaceX launches Air Force's super-secret mini-shuttle
- Wanted Chinese tycoon seeks US political asylum
- Donald Trump Jr. has arrived for interview with Senate committee investigating Russian interference in 2016 election
- Mother, son plead not guilty to murder-for-hire plot
- Catalonia independence bid: Can any side emerge as winner?
- Delta flight braves Irma for quick stop in Puerto Rico
- Trump tweets about DACA decision, says not to worry
- Trump nominates White House lawyer for key court seat
- Charges against "America's Got Talent" winner Murphy dropped
- Race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ABC's new 'Bachelor'
- Christ statue mutilated by war to receive papal blessing
- Insurers lead US stocks modestly lower in early trading
- The Latest: Pelosi says Trump tweeted at her request
- Ex-execs of Vatican hospital to testify at their trial
- Why your disaster kit needs a home inventory
- Governors back bipartisan Senate bid to control health costs
- Acclaimed UK production of 'Angels in America' heads to NY
- California judge: Girl thought brain dead may still be alive
- Mongolian prime minister voted out over graft allegations
- Top New York court rules against physician-assisted suicide
- Roma waiting to see what Schick can do in Serie A
- Kid Rock keeps up criticism of Kaepernick, others at concert
- James Patterson donates $1.75 million to school libraries
- Qatar, North Korea on agenda for Trump's Kuwait meeting
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- Sweden releases person suspected of preparing terror offense
- The Latest: FBI: Pipe bomb exploded at Indiana post office
- Settlements reached in lawsuit over school stabbing death
- Long-term US mortgage rates fall to lowest level this year
- Hurricane watch in effect for Florida Keys, parts of South Florida as US braces for Hurricane Irma
- Senator says sexual assault remains pervasive in US military
- James Franco doubles up for '70s New York drama 'The Deuce'
- Ryan aiming for mid- to low-20 percent corporate tax rate
- Hurricane aid measure grows to $15B as Irma bears down
- The Latest: Waiting for new guidance on Title IX enforcement
- Long-term US mortgage rates fall to lowest level this year
- Greek officials: Turks on jet ski planned island bank heists
- US: Venezuela sanctions aim at behavior, not regime change
- TV network focuses on Harvey animal rescues
- Steinhaus making history as Bundesliga's 1st female referee
- Hearing for Chicago-area man facing New York terror charges
- Palestinian court extends activist's detention by 4 days
- Tensions emerge in France's far-right after election loss
- Family of teen who died in football drill plans $15M suit
- Chef Alice Waters' memoir tells tales of her youth and loves
- Cumulus Media to launch talent competition for new rock acts
- Ex-cop sentenced to prison for torching supervisor's home
- Commissioner: Officer who shot man in the back will be fired
- Solid run puts Froome back in control in Spanish Vuelta
- Trump Jr. says he was open to info about Clinton's "fitness, character or qualifications" in meeting with Russian lawyer
- Rights group urges UN to pay Kosovo lead poisoning victims
- France lowers death toll in French Caribbean territories to 4, down from 8; officials say at least 50 have been injured
- Trump Jr. tells Senate committee: 'I did not collude with any foreign government and do not know of anyone who did'
- Ohio court won't delay execution of condemned killer of 2
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma rips Caribbean, takes aim at Florida
- Michigan man gets 30 years in prison for firefighter's death
- UN study: Young African extremists are deprived and jobless
- Academics object to Hungarian University's award for Putin
- Longtime Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter leaving magazine
- UK leader meets detained Venezuela opposition chief's mother
- The Latest: Trump welcomes Kuwait's leader to White House
- St. Louis judge awards $32 million to robo call recipients
- Like mother, like daughter, Meyers-Shyer directs her rom-com
- Georgia governor has issued mandatory evacuation order for city of Savannah, other coastal areas, starting Saturday
- Jimenez fires 64 to share 1st round lead at European Masters
- 'Unfair' for FIFA to annul WCup qualifier over crooked ref
- Demi Lovato working to help those affected by DACA, Harvey
- Company promo: Free repairs if Indians' win streak hits 15
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Lawmakers want to banish Confederate statues from US Capitol
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Judge orders sealed Chicago cop's statements after shooting
- 6 black cops allege their white supervisors are racists
- Appeal heard in deadly 2014 Bourbon Street gunbattle
- 2 more defendants in Jamaican lottery scam reach plea deals
- Anti-terror barrier leads to strife in Austrian coalition
- AP Exclusive: 'Is risk gone?' Confusion as dam crisis grew
- Geophysicist: Weight of Harvey rains caused Houston to sink
- AP source: Permanent Delaware River drilling ban in works
- 20 GOP states want anti-abortion group's videos released
- Cuomo, Christie, Schumer to talk Hudson tunnels with Trump
- Jose strengthens to a Category 2 hurricane in Atlantic; following path toward islands already slammed by Irma
- England vs West Indies Scores
- Guinness records include long-tailed cat, old bodybuilder
- Airline seats disappearing as Irma approaches Florida
- England vs West Indies 3rd test Scoreboard
- Pentagon: Trump order to end DACA raises issues for military
- Police kill Mexico drug cartel killer who burned victims
- Red Cross chief spurned in attempt to visit captive Israelis
- Senate passes $15.3B Harvey aid package; extends US borrowing authority, prevents government shutdown next month
- Last of World War II's Doolittle Tokyo Raiders turns 102
- 12 Gold Star mothers to be honored onstage at Miss America
- Watchdog agency: US nuclear dump running out of room
- The Latest: A&M chancellor to lead Harvey recovery efforts
- Intel official: Terror plots often raise concerns early
- 300 Burundian refugees willingly return home from Tanzania
- Tennis anyone? Toronto gets ball rolling with McEnroe drama
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- List of potential North American World Cup sites narrowed
- Dozens screened after beer found at prep football game
- Oregon town seeks solutions to wild turkey, their droppings
- Gin D. Wong, architect who helped shape look of LA, has died
- Huge construction cranes loom over Miami as Irma threatens
- Judge removes order preventing removal of Dallas Lee statue
- A look at the damage from Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean
- Spanish media report that constitutional court suspends referendum on Catalonia's independence
- Trump tweet unlikely to calm anxious immigrants
- US awards contracts for more border wall prototypes
- Senate bill would block US weapons sales to Turkish security
- NFL player case renews police race bias debate in Las Vegas
- Hawaii tour operator gets rare fine for harassing dolphins
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Irma could test strength of Florida's strict building codes
- Irma looms as the mythical 'Big One' Florida has long feared
- Ohio State won't rent speaking venue for white nationalist
- Navy says tight budget, stress on fleet don't excuse crashes
- Sugar Ramos, champion shadowed by 2 rings deaths, dies at 75
- RH and Mastercard rise while XL Group, Barnes & Noble drop
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- TEN--US Open Results
- How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday
- Mayor who launched phone app says FBI is investigating him
- Nadal vs. del Potro, Carreno Busta vs. Anderson in Open SFs
- Credit monitoring company Equifax says breach exposed social security numbers and other data from 143 million Americans
- Crosby hangs with rookies as Penguins prep for Cup defense
- BC-US--Index, US
- Officials say at least 3 people have died in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where they say Irma caused 'catastrophic' damage
- Mayor ready to drop disputed clause from deal with ex-chief
- 4 Americans in US Open women's semis for 1st time since 1981
- Report: Suspect in 1975 sisters' slaying to plead guilty
- Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
- Veteran Texas Democrat to head Harvey rebuilding effort
- Justice Department: Sanctuary cities lower on grant priority
- Cleaning up mountains of trash from Harvey could take months
- The Latest: Bryans, No. 1 seeds lose Open men's doubles SF
- Top Canadiens prospect Reway back after missing last season
- NHL names ex-enforcer Parros to run player safety
- Sport institute head denied bail during conviction appeal
- Disney streaming service to get 'Star Wars' and Marvel
- Business Highlights
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- Wyoming 'ag-gag' law suffers appeals court blow
- US appeals court rejects Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the country under travel ban
- Trump and UN chief Guterres to speak at meeting on UN reform
- US not disputing NKorea's claim to have tested H-bomb
- Appeals court: Grandparents not part of Trump's travel ban
- Hurricane Irma likely to be far worse than monster Andrew
- Lexi Thompson shoots 63 to take LPGA Tour lead in Indy
- Heidi Klum goes supermarket chic with collection for Lidl
- Coach Ellis names US roster for September friendlies
- The Latest: Court speeds travel ban ruling, citing refugees
- This US wildfire season is among the worst: Here's why
- On verge of camp, Ovechkin sees his effect on Washington
- 2 Sacramento officers wounded even as area deputy is mourned
- GOP Rep. Charlie Dent announces retirement from House
- Texans face Jags in opener as Houston recovers from Harvey
- Browns release Pryor after pre-practice fight with teammate
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Gene Michael, architect of 1990s Yankees dynasty, dies at 79
- It didn't take long for the booing of Roger Goodell to begin
- Rams' Sean McVay makes head coaching debut vs Luckless Colts
- Chargers-Broncos season opener is historic in many ways
- New charges for NY man accused of aiding Islamic State group
- After epic collapse, Falcons hope big run starts with Bears
- Philip Rivers to be road warrior for Chargers on SD commute
- Qatar giving $30 million to help Harvey victims in Texas
- Sacked: Browns rookie Garrett out weeks with ankle injury
- BC-GLF--European PGA Scores
- Japan April-June economy still growing, but at slower pace
- Elliott in, Beckham apparently out for Giants-Cowboys opener
- 11 pounds of meth mailed to man at Hawaii vacation rental
- 3 Equifax executives sold stock before hack was revealed
- Un petit voyage d’automne à Taroko
- Taiwan delegation meets with Facebook senior executives
- NZ, Argentina test depth with changes in Rugby Championship
- Gogoro's GoStations go smart with Internet of Things feedback
- TEN--US Open Results
- India facing severe under-employment problem
- Rugby Championship: Unbeaten Springboks vs winless Wallabies
- Rugby Championship lineups
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- The Latest: Minnesota wows on piano at Miss America contest
- AP PHOTOS: Appeasing restless ghosts in Hong Kong
- Chunghwa Post to expand smart mail box service
- Prosecutors want Shkreli's bail revoked over Clinton posting
- LEADING OFF: Dbacks streaking into weekend, Scherzer returns
- Taiwan headline news
- Elder Chan prevails in battle between sisters at US Open
- Lai Ching-te sworn in as new premier
- Judge hits 2-run homer, Yankees beat Baltimore Orioles 9-1
- Yankees hit 4 HRs, beat Orioles 9-1 to win 3-game series
- Prestigious Schwarzman academic program rising in 2nd year
- TEN--US Open Results
- US Open glance: Nadal vs. del Potro features 2 past champs
- Today in History
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Equifax breach exposes 143 million people to identity theft
- 3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday
- Ohio judge recovering from shooting thanks supporters, wife
- Pope heads to former Colombia war zone to preach forgiveness
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- Kluber helps Indians to franchise-record 15th straight win
- University apologizes for slide suggesting masturbation
- Church lost on 9/11 rises again at World Trade Center
- BC-FBN--NFL Standings
- The real Truman show: Capote, Warhol chats inspire new play
- Super letdown: Patriots routed in 2nd half, Chiefs win 42-27
- How 'American Assassin' took a long, twisting path to film
- China's exports weaken in August while imports accelerate
- Strong earthquake shakes Mexico's capital; people flee buildings
- USGS: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8 has struck off Mexico's southern coast
- MOFA invites entries for third 'Trending Taiwan' short film competition
- S. Korea braces for another possible N. Korea missile test
- Magnitude-8 earthquake hits southern Mexico, felt in capital
- Taiwan should not fear tsunami after Mexico earthquake
- Union wants Ohio police officer who punched man reinstated
- Rockies rout Kershaw, Dodgers 9-1; LA drops 7th in row
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- William Shatner talks 'Wrath of Khan,' new creative projects
- Fines for littering in New York City subway to double
- Russia says airstrike kill 4 IS leaders in Syria
- Court orders S. Korea to compensate former salt farm slave
- The Latest: At least 3 killed in Mexico quake, in Chiapas
- Rare leopard cat killed on a road in Miaoli.
- China, Pakistan take swipes at Trump's Afghan policy
- A slow, determined return to football in Texas after Harvey
- Mistakes doom Patriots defense in 42-27 loss to Chiefs
- Mexico earthquake death toll up to 5, including 2 children in Tabasco state
- Hurricane warnings add urgency to Florida evacuations
- Stumbling Dodgers see lead cut in half by streaking D-backs
- Taiwan Day event held in Malaysia to seek e-commerce opportunities
- AP PHOTOS: What Rohingya carry as they flee Myanmar violence
- Sutherland, Day share PGA Tour Champions lead in Japan
- For Trump and Ryan, a tortured relationship grows more so
- Appeals court: Grandparents not part of Trump's travel ban
- Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida
- Asian shares mostly lower on hurricane, North Korea worries
- House heads toward passage of Harvey aid bill, debt hike
- On Capitol Hill, Trump Jr. denies collusion with Russia
- Is Hurricane Irma the 'Big One' Florida has dreaded?
- With talented youngsters, Spain on its way back to the top
- Donald Trump Jr. fled father's name before embracing it
- German teen accused of killing child, friend, stands trial
- Tanzania: Wounded opposition figure airlifted to Kenya
- Mexico's president says earthquake magnitude was 8.2, the strongest in a century in the country
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Donald Trump Jr. fled father's name before embracing it
- Nurse tried to grab suicidal pregnant Chinese woman as she jumped out window
- Tropical storm likely to approach Taiwan late next week
- Viktor Orban: EU court ruling opens door to 'mixed culture'
- US says drone strike in Somalia kills 1 al-Shabab extremist
- Taiwan’s stinky tofu makes its debut in Washington’s Smithsonian Museum
- Taiwan 2nd best quality of life in world: Internations
- As South Sudan plans 2018 elections, UN expresses concern
- Andrew was a monster; Irma could blow it out of the water
- Lebanon holds state funeral for slain soldiers
- Pierre Berge, magnate and Yves Saint Laurent's partner, dies
- For Irma vs. Mar-a-Lago, the smart $$ is on Trump's house
- France's Macron urges greater European investment in Greece
- UK universities face EU student exodus due to Brexit
- Wife of detained Taiwan rights activist to travel to China on Sunday
- Hurricane Irma weakens to a Category 4 storm as it batters the Caribbean; remains a powerful hurricane
- The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 4 storm
- Former US presidents raising money for hurricane relief
- Uber urges South Africa to curb taxi driver violence
- Contested future for Catalonia's suspended independence vote
- TRA launches ‘OhBear’ Puyuma Express tourist train
- The Latest: Swedes warned against trips to North Korea
- U.N. refugee agency says number of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar into Bangladesh has jumped to about 270,000
- FIFA opens disciplinary case into England's Alli for gesture
- UNHCR reports surge in Rohingya refugees, now 270,000
- Cholera outbreak in northern Nigeria kills at least 23: UN
- Israel's attorney general may indict Netanyahu's wife
- Police: Father kills himself after son's accidental shooting
- Potato suppliers to be checked amid food concerns
- NASA steps in to help monitor Taichung's air quality
- Mexico earthquake: Authorities say residents in Puerto Madero in Chiapas evacuated as precaution due to tsunami alert
- Residents cough, rub eyes in Harvey pollution spike
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 9/11/2017
- Big missed steak: Woman calls police after missing out on free steak
- Juicy matchup in NFL's opening week: Seahawks at Packers
- Danes to investigate oil spill north of German border
- Turkey's Erdogan slams US over ex-minister's indictment
- Rights group demands probe into Yemen airstrikes
- The Latest: Kashmiris rally in solidarity with Rohingya
- Divers in Portugal search river for missing American tourist
- Burned villages, enormous suffering in Congo's Kasai: UN
- Set for encore, Cowboys' Prescott ignores 'sophomore slump'
- The Latest: Steeple lost in Matthew replaced before Irma
- Czechs refuse to lift ban on nuclear supplies for Iran
- Kenya opposition says electoral officials' lives threatened
- Police shoot armed man at Miami airport amid Irma evacuation
- Amnesty says 'horrific' violence in Central African Republic
- Montpellier apologizes to fans after typo ruins jerseys
- CBS announces all-celebrity edition of 'Big Brother'
- Chicago hearing set in alleged sexual-fantasy murder case
- Nobel institute: Myanmar leader can't be stripped of prize
- England slip to 64-5 at Lord's before rain returns on day 2
- Parsons of Brazil elected president of Paralympic movement
- NY fort acquires 3 British muskets used by redcoats in 1777
- Supermodel Gigi Hadid apologizes to China
- Togo police fire tear gas to disperse opposition's protest
- Mexico raises earthquake death toll to at least 15
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Hugh Jackman, Lupita Nyogn'o to co-host Global Citizen fest
- Man sentenced for stealing identity of deceased baby in 1996
- Platini's biggest fan earns soccer memorabilia records
- Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl in kennel
- Yuck or yum? Swiss offer insect burgers of mealworm larvae
- The Latest: Rebel leader asks pope's forgiveness
- Germany rejects Polish demand for World War II reparations
- Turkish court releases pro-Kurdish lawmaker from jail
- French carmaker PSA shares dive on report of diesel fraud
- Philippe Coutinho still out of contention for Liverpool
- New York CEO gets prison for Iran conspiracy plea
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - September 8
- Turkey: Germans initially denied visit make it to NATO base
- Glencore selling most of stake in Rosneft to Chinese company
- As Irma spins, Cuba evacuates, Floridians empty stores
- Trump criticizes Republicans after deal with Democrats
- The Latest: Trump tells GOP to start work on tax cuts
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Iceland riveted as notorious 1828 murder case is retried
- Soccer fan accused of flying Albania banner appeals to govt
- Seth MacFarlane takes off on his space odyssey 'The Orville'
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open broadly lower
- Michigan woman forgoes cancer treatment to have sixth kid
- Kansas lawmaker: I'd give to North Korea before public radio
- 2 US students accuse Italian police of rape in Florence
- Thousands of Texas cattle may have died in wake of Harvey
- Shooter reported at Ohio school; 1 arrested, no one injured
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US stock indexes waver between small gains and losses
- Saakashvili seeks return to Ukraine despite stateless status
- The Latest: Mnuchin draws hisses from Republicans on debt
- Muppets plan 'strange reunion' at Hollywood Bowl live shows
- House votes to send $15.3B Harvey aid package to Trump; extends US borrowing authority, funds government through Dec. 8
- London opening of 'Hamilton' delayed until December
- Trump speaks with Qatar leader amid diplomatic crisis
- Mexico quake death toll rises to at least 32
- Behind the shadowy practice of 'courtsiding' at the US Open
- Kosovo coach resigns after poor results in first WCup qualis
- Trainspotting
- Dad sues Pennsylvania eatery; kids' throats burned by lye
- Indiana farmer plants corn maize tribute to Carrie Fisher
- Ex-UKIP head Farage would take Merkel over Schulz
- GOP congressman apologizes after lashing out at colleague
- California man finds nude burglary suspect asleep in his bed
- Symposium to honor journalist who saved artists from Nazis
- Jose strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane; tropical storm warnings in effect for already ravaged Caribbean islands
- Senators want secretary of state to leave Trump voter panel
- Investors punish Equifax for massive data breach
- La Liga wary of Barcelona future if Catalonia breaks away
- Suspected Boko Haram fighters kill 9 farmers in Nigeria
- NY museum gets vast collection of Colonial-era artifacts
- Marijuana to be sold in Ontario government-run stores
- Russian high jump star hits out at slow pace of reforms
- A look at the damage from Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean
- Fleeing Rohingya face hunger, little hope in Bangladesh camp
- Mannarino replaces Monfils in France team for Davis Cup semi
- Month-old cub born to rescued Syria zoo lion dies in Jordan
- Rwanda: Former presidential hopeful Rwigara arrested again
- Coach: Students wearing hoods in photo off football team
- Highest wicket-takers in test cricket
- Trump to welcome Cabinet at Camp David
- Tanzania: Police hold suspects in killing of conservationist
- 4 killed in suicide bombing at Somalia restaurant: Police
- Bannon: 'Access Hollywood' tape cost Christie a Cabinet post
- The Latest: Syria dismisses UN claims it used sarin gas
- Sampdoria-Roma match postponed due to storm forecast
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Man gets 4 life terms plus 280 years for Rockford murders
- Apple embarks on Emmy quest with big bet on video streaming
- Discrimination suit against historically black school tossed
- Recalls this week: chest of drawers, slap bracelets
- Jennifer Lawrence suggests storms are 'Mother Nature's rage'
- APNewsBreak: US taxpayer money misused for water project
- Missouri man charged with helping to move dismembered body
- Nadal-del Potro, Carreno Busta-Anderson in US Open semis
- Australian Hend shoots 2nd-round 63 to lead European Masters
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- 4 killed in medical helicopter crash in North Carolina
- Emotional trial in case of slain Tennessee woman to begin
- Target announces lower prices, shares fall
- Man who housed organizer of 2015 Paris attacks sent to trial
- Froome keeps his lead entering decisive Spanish Vuelta stage
- US rig count increases by 1 this week to 944
- Hisses, booing as Trump officials sell debt deal to GOP
- Judge: Challenge to government watch list can go forward
- NFL apologizes for tweet linking Chiefs' win to Mexico quake
- Bayer Leverkusen takes fight to sign Lucas Alario to FIFA
- Lady Gaga says she's taking a 'rest' from music
- The Latest: Regulators, politicians criticize Equifax
- After Trump deal, Pelosi predicts greater leverage for Dems
- Protesters in Minsk denounce military exercises with Russia
- The Latest: Tecau, Rojer win 1st US Open men's doubles title
- Immigrants scramble to complete paperwork amid hurricanes
- The Latest: French soccer officials pledge cash to Caribbean
- Hertha offers women half-price tickets for female referee
- Senior IOC member asks body to act in Nuzman graft case
- Judge lets lawyers in Illinois abduction case withdraw
- Oregon authorities release 'manifesto' from mass shooting
- Trump admin: No charges in IRS actions against conservatives
- Spanish league to test video review in Copa del Rey matches
- Police: Officer arrested nurse after being told to let it go
- Greece: Angry police kick off 2-day anti-austerity protests
- Mexico earthquake death toll rises to 35
- West Indies 93-3 in 2nd innings, leads England by 22 runs
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma barrels toward Florida, US Southeast
- WH: No 'credible' threat leading up to 9/11 anniversary
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- US monuments to Spanish conquest facing mounting criticism
- US consumer borrowing increased in July
- Judge: Anti-panhandling ordinances violate free speech right
- England vs. West Indies 3rd test scoreboard
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- 16-year-old charged with firing gun at younger brother
- Widow of Kansas bar shooting victim faced deportation
- AP Sources: Feds probe Uber's tracking of Lyft drivers
- Rush Limbaugh evacuates studio ahead of Hurricane Irma
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Close ally of Brazil president arrested
- California resolution shelved after Chinese opposition
- Belafonte a member of panel on NYC statues and monuments
- 10-man Lille draws 0-0 with Bordeaux in French league
- Montgomery Gentry's official website says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in New Jersey helicopter crash
- Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in crash
- Mexico's civil defense chief says earthquake death toll has risen to 58
- Federal prison escapee for 24 years resentenced to prison
- Country star Don Williams, 'the Gentle Giant,' dead at 78
- The Latest: California water district defends funding
- Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash
- Germany's Werner scores again as Leipzig wins 2-0 in Hamburg
- 'Veep' creator: I could never reach 'giddy heights' of Trump
- Equifax and Kroger tumble while Symantec and Zumiez climb
- How major US stock market indexes fared Friday
- US Open doubles champ raises social issues with shirt, words
- TEN--US Open Results
- Man charged in Indiana school threats to remain in custody
- US Open finalists Keys, Stephens commiserated over injuries
- Tourism, agriculture businesses brace for Irma's impact
- In angry new book, Clinton defends campaign strategy
- Trump signs $15.3 billion Harvey aid package extending US borrowing authority, funding government through Dec. 8.
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Miami shoppers outpace Houston in some pre-hurricane buying
- Australian Rules football playoffs glance
- Maryland man pleads guilty to terrorism charges
- Earnhardt, Logano facing win or else scenario at Richmond
- Leganes loses perfect record in Spanish league
- Texans' chance to show Houston was knocked down but not out
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Winds, fire, floods and quakes: A nutty run of nature
- Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- Ex-officer awaiting murder trial jailed over Caribbean trip
- Irma-interrupted trip becomes mystery 'cruise to nowhere'
- Deal with Trump, GOP retirements have Dems riding higher
- Sporting wins late, stays perfect in Portuguese league
- The Latest: Lawyer says officer threated after nurse arrest
- 4 men plead guilty in fraud scheme using India phone centers
- Alums invited to stay at Penn State frat where pledge died
- Obama surprises students with visit to DC STEM school
- 'Water is rushing in': Discovery of body ends Harvey mystery
- Fox News host Eric Bolling out; had been under suspension
- TEN--US Open Results
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- Officials: 5.6 million people have been asked to evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.
- Nowhere will be safe: Can scary words save public from Irma?
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Kenseth wins pole for regular season finale at Richmond
- Charges detail extensive poaching ring in Washington, Oregon
- Lydia Ko regains form, ties Lexi Thompson for Indy lead
- TEN--US Open Results
- Chased by Irma, Floridians endure arduous journeys to safety
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Joe DeNucci, boxer and long-serving politician, dies at 78
- National Football League
- 58 Texas Superfund sites OK after Harvey; 2 need more review
- LEADING OFF: Yankees-Rays moved to Citi Field; Sale's pitch
- LEADING OFF: Yankees-Rays moved to Citi Field; Sale's pitch
- Taiwan hopes for German support to join Interpol
- The Latest: Miss America names winners for talent, swimsuit
- Nauseating trash heaps in India spark citizen cleanup drives
- Keselowski runs down Busch for Xfinity victory
- NASCAR XFINITY-Virginia529 College Savings 250 Results
- Qatari, Saudi leaders have a phone call, start new dispute
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- The African basketball championship: Unique and entertaining
- Forecasters: Hurricane Katia is making landfall on Mexico's Gulf coast as a Category 1 storm
- Irma has strengthened back into a Category 5 hurricane; warning zone expanded for Florida
- New Zealand to rebuild quake-damaged ChristChurch Cathedral
- Katia makes landfall north of Tecolutla, Mexico, as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph (120 kph)
- AP sources: US, Russia diplomats to meet despite tensions
- Today in History
- Fatal incident involving a train halted services this morning
- Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans
- US Open glance: Keys faces Stephens in all-American final
- AP Exclusive: Flooding threatens toxic sites as Irma nears
- No strangers to displacement, Vietnamese recover from Harvey
- Little US pressure amid talk of ethnic cleansing in Myanmar
- Trump signs aid and debt bill over some GOP objections
- Democrats on rise after cutting funding deal with Trump
- Worst Florida damage from Irma in could be from storm surge
- Yu Darvish fastest starter to 1,000 Ks in MLB history
- After raking Caribbean, Irma gains strength, targets Florida
- Encarnacion homers as Indians beat Orioles to extend streak
- US calls Monday vote on new North Korea sanctions
- Magnitude of Irma drives massive evacuation from Florida
- Wife: Taiwan activist may be forced to plead guilty in China
- Deadly quake, Hurricane Katia a one-two punch for Mexico
- Southern Taiwan most at risk from Tropical Storm Talim
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- Syrian army in race with US-armed fighters for eastern Syria
- Weather forecasters: Katia becomes a tropical storm as it moves further into Mexico, with speeds of 45 mph.
- Encarnacion homers as Indians win 16th straight game
- The Latest: Katia weakens into a tropical storm over Mexico
- The Latest: Irma rakes Cuba as Category 5 hurricane
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- North Koreans celebrate holiday with familiar routines
- Unbeatable: Indians romping, rolling on 16-game win streak
- Is the 'democracy wall' concept at Hong Kong universities turning sour?
- Desperation spreads in Rohingya camps as food stocks dwindle
- The Latest: Food stocks dwindle in Rohingya refugee camps
- Despite threat, some choosing to ride out Irma at home
- Wife of rights activist detained by China asks Taiwan public for forgiveness
- Kiryu becomes 1st Japan sprinter to break 10-second barrier
- Scott McCarron takes PGA Tour Champions lead in Japan
- Taiwan to host World Hospital Congress
- Taiwan's tennis sisters to advance to US Open finals
- Australian NRL Playoffs Glance
- Norway wrestles with EU ties, national values ahead of vote
- Cruise ship heads into unknown after detour because of Irma
- Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters advance to NRL semifinals
- Taipower's Wanda generating station becomes eco-education site
- Polish seaman drowns in Sweden where naval drill being held
- South Sudan's civil war without end leaves all sides weary
- New Zealand beats Argentina 39-22 in Rugby Championship
- Spain wildfire forces evacuation of 400 residents
- Red Cross shocked by driver's killing in South Sudan
- New Zealand raises its game to beat Argentina 39-22
- Japanese cyclist, 2 others, hit by falling rocks in Taroko National Park
- Lebanon to file UN Security Council complaint against Israel
- Turkey stops 40 Syrian migrants from crossing to Greece
- Egypt announces discovery of 3,500-years old tomb in Luxor
- Merkel aide criticizes hecklers in German election campaign
- The Latest: Denmark wants to make UN refugee quota flexible
- Iraq steps up strikes on IS-held Hawija ahead of offensive
- Taiwan-born Japanese woman leaves money to National Cheng Kung University
- US-backed forces launch east Syria campaign against IS
- Palestinian seek ouster of Greek Orthodox patriarch
- Rugby Championship: Australia and South Africa draw 23-23
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- England makes inroads, West Indies 153-6 in 3rd test
- Rugby Championship: Australia and South Africa draw 23-23
- Taiwan's export orders set record high in August
- Afghan official: Gunmen kill chief of religious council
- NYC-heavy 77th Division mustered for WWI duty a century ago
- Weather forecasters say eye of powerful Hurricane Irma likely to hit Florida Keys, SW Florida, and Tampa area on Sunday
- Amnesty chief visits her jailed Turkey director in prison
- Madrid held 1-1 by Levante for 2nd straight home draw
- McGrady, Lobo, Self and McGraw headline Hall of Fame class
- Thousands rally in central London to protest Brexit plan
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Eurosport's Bundesliga coverage hit by technical problems
- Trump flashes independent streak in pursuit of deal
- Gabriel Jesus, Sane score twice as City routs Liverpool 5-0
- Vinales takes pole at San Marino after Marquez crashes
- Hamas chief heads to Egypt in sign of Gaza's improving ties
- Retirees wonder what Irma will bring to their beach paradise
- Car-centric Houston struggles after loss of countless autos
- Hurricanes drive addiction issues into public square
- Kanazaki goal gives Kashima Antlers 6-point lead in J-League
- Woman who chose baby instead of chemotherapy has died
- Turkey issues travel warning for Turkish citizens in Germany
- Rains delay pope's arrival in Colombia's second city
- England beats West Indies by 9 wickets in 3rd test to clinch series 2-1
- Aaron Sorkin on directing: 'I had the time of my life'
- Hurricane Irma weakens to Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, but will likely regain strength before slamming Florida
- Mexican governor reports two deaths due to arrival of Hurricane Katia
- All Blacks raise their game to beat Argentina 39-22
- New Moscow park brings 'wilderness' to the city center
- Dortmund frustrated by 10-man Freiburg in Bundesliga
- Froome poised to win his 1st Spanish Vuelta title
- Klopp's worst day as Liverpool coach as Man City wins 5-0
- Beyonce sheds tears as she visits victims of Harvey
- Sammy: Touring Pakistan 'part of greater cause' for World XI
- Arsenal recovers from losses by beating Bournemouth 3-0
- What you need to know about the Equifax data breach
- 4 arrested in deaths of 2 young girls on Colorado farm
- Kante scores winner for Chelsea vs former club Leicester
- Dutch officials: Irma damaged or destroyed 70 percent of St. Maarten homes, leaving island vulnerable to Jose's approach
- The Latest: Syrian army breaks IS siege of key airport
- Electric Daisy Carnival to avoid summer heat, moves to May
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Kane nets first goals of season as Tottenham beats Everton
- Kevin-Prince Boateng dedicates goal to brain-damaged player
- Uruguay VP resigns amid allegations of credit-card graft
- Nice routs titleholder Monaco 4-0 in French league
- Brighton scores first EPL goals, gets first win
- Watford ends Southampton's unbeaten EPL start with 2-0 win
- Vuelta a Espana Results
- DNA lab techniques pioneered in New York now under fire
- The Latest: Hingis, Jamie Murray win US Open mixed title
- Albanian lawmakers are sworn in, new speaker is elected
- Tank failures in Harvey reveal vulnerabilities in storm
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Death toll in Mexico's magnitude 8.1 earthquake rises to 64
- Juve rests players ahead of Barca trip and beats Chievo 3-0
- Australia's Hend leads by 2 at fog-affected European Masters
- BC-GLF--European Masters Scores
- Trump speaks with Turkey's leader, backs regional stability
- Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens
- Guillermo del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' wins the Venice Film Festival's top Golden Lion prize
- Paramedic truck stolen in Vegas, stopped in California
- Del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' wins Golden Lion at Venice
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Chelsea condemns anti-Semitic song about Morata by own fans
- Spanish police make raids to halt Catalan independence vote
- The Latest: Del Toro urges young directors to 'have faith'
- Man United held by Stoke, perfect EPL start ends
- Scramble to flee Irma underscores rich, poor divide
- About 50K people seek refuge at government-sponsored shelters as Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida
- Connecticut sends airmen, cargo plane to Puerto Rico
- California officers' gunshot wounds result of friendly fire
- 2 Italian police suspended after alleged rape of US students
- Pakistan: 12 picnickers drown at Karachi beach
- Kosovo lawmakers vote in Haradinaj as the new prime minister
- Floridians say online retailers let them down ahead of Irma
- Wildfire smoke clearing in US West as storms move through
- As Irma nears Florida, concern for animals a major issue
- Morikawa, Xiong lead US to split in Walker Cup openers
- Air Force pilot fatally injured in crash on Nevada range
- Perfect partnership: Hingis, Murray win US Open mixed title
- Greek PM: Creditor supervision of economy to end in 2018
- US Open: Nadal-Anderson seems a mismatch, but upsets happen
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Messi nets 3, Dembele debuts as Barca routs Espanyol 5-0
- Olympiakos draws 1-1 at Xanthi in Greek league
- Ederson a doubt for City Champions League opener after clash
- Messi hat trick puts Barca in Liga lead as Madrid draws
- U.S. Open Women's Champions
- Sloane Stephens beats Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in U.S. Open final for her first Grand Slam title
- U.S. Open Women's Finals Results
- Stephens tops Keys in US Open final for 1st Grand Slam title
- Lexi Thompson seals Indy win with traditional kiss of bricks
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Irma turns Caribbean island paradises into nightmares
- Hundreds protest immigration order outside Trump hotel
- Moose calf tranquilized outside Winnipeg stadium
- Trump urges anyone in Irma's path to 'get out of its way'
- UN experts: NKorea exported $270 million illegally recently
- Porto beats Chaves 3-0 for 5th win in as many rounds
- TEN--US Open Results
- TEN--US Open Results
- Earthquakes-Toronto FC, Sums
- The Latest: Irma spins up funnel clouds, tornado in Florida
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma lashes Cuba, barrels toward Florida
- Timbers-New York City FC, Sums
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- US Open glance: Nadal seeks 16th title vs 1st-timer Anderson
- US National Hurricane Center: Wind gusts near hurricane strength recorded in Florida Keys as center of Irma moves closer
- Orlando City SC-D.C. United, Sums
- AP Explains: What's behind Rohingya exodus from Myanmar
- Red Bulls-Fire, Sums
- AP source: Evacuated Dolphins arrive in LA for extended stay
- Tropical storm Talim to affect Taiwan next week
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Impact-Revolution, Sums
- Union-Minnesota United, Sums
- Cleveland Indians earn 17th straight win
- Make it 17: Indians win 17th straight, beat Orioles 4-2
- Rapids-Dynamo, Sums
- New Zealand prop Moody out with shoulder injury
- More than 170K homes and businesses without power in Florida as Irma, with winds of 120 mph (190 kph), closes in
- Larson steals win in NASCAR regular season finale
- 210 Kuomintang Central Committee members elected
- 4 metal band members arrested in connection with kidnapping
- LEADING OFF: Indians go for 18, Brewers can sweep Cubs
- Louis CK premieres his secret, very Woody Allen-esque film
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Federated Auto Parts 400 Results
- China studying when to end sales of traditional fuel cars
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Real Salt Lake-Whitecaps, Sums
- Hurricane Irma's center shifts west to gain more strength, aims for St. Petersburg, not Tampa
- Pope honors 'slave of the slaves' in Colombia's slave port
- China's ever-tighter web controls jolt companies, scientists
- New Miss America to be crowned Sunday night in Atlantic City
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Cuba surveys toppled houses, flooded cities in wake of Irma
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu do time in county jail
- Storm surge warnings: Life-threatening, will cover a house
- 'I'm scared to death' says Key West woman riding out storm
- Places to watch trains traveling through beautiful scenery along Taiwan’s eastern railway line
- Pingtung County planning for its elderly population
- Australian Rules football playoffs glance
- Hurricane Irma regains Category 4 strength with 130 mph (210 kph) winds as it moves toward Florida
- The Latest: Hurricane Irma regains Category 4 strength
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Nunes keeps belt, defeats Shevchenko at UFC 215 in Edmonton
- Van collides with trailer in Pakistan, killing 10
- Being boxed in can be inspiring
- Portland beat New York 1-0, Toronto thrash San Jose 4-0
- Police: 305 Syrian migrants reach Cyprus on 2 boats
- Israeli PM's son under fire for anti-Semitic post
- Iraq holding hundreds of foreign IS family members
- MOE convenes to determine proportion of classical Chinese to modern written Chinese taught at Taiwan’s high school
- Colin Montgomerie wins PGA Tour Champions event in Japan
- US historian who spent decades in Afghanistan dies at 90
- National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute classes
- Top 25 Capsules
- Possible case of collective food poisoning occurs at Tainan’s high school
- North Queensland beats Sharks in NRL, ending title defense
- Spain already is another country for many in Catalonia
- Germany's Merkel points to Iran talks as model for NKorea
- South Africa's ruling ANC limps toward choosing new leader
- Israeli jet causes sonic boom over southern Lebanon
- Dutch engineer aims high with latest green roof design
- Pakistan ready for return of international cricket
- Stateless ex-leader Saakashvili to try to enter Ukraine
- Shattered by war, Sunni Arabs despair over future in Iraq
- Heavy rain, floods lash Italy; at least 5 dead in Tuscany
- Egypt says it killed 9 suspected militants in a Cairo raid
- Part of Swiss glacier breaks off after residents evacuated
- Bitou Cape Trail on Taiwan’s Northeast Coast offers stunning views
- Palestinians release activist jailed for Facebook post
- Hurricane Irma's northern eyewall has reached the lower Florida Keys
- Top German politicians ridicule Turkish travel warning
- Myanmar accused of laying mines after refugee injuries
- Suicide bomber hits central Somalia town, kills 4
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Former UK leader advises immigration curbs instead of Brexit
- Iran says it warned off US ship, Navy denies it
- Russian envoy visits Saudi Arabia for Syria, Gulf talks
- Abortion clinic dispute to be argued in Ohio Supreme Court
- Trump action on young immigrants divides some GOP districts
- The Latest: rain to Ukraine held with Saakashvili aboard
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Seeding the future? 'Ark' preserves rare, threatened plants
- Irish official in Olympic scalping case leaves IOC board
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Saakashvili's Ukraine gambit a typically headstrong move
- 9/11 memorial to include names of sickened responders
- Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey
- Sociedad beats Deportivo to stay perfect in Spanish league
- Gibraltar official seeks stronger ties with UK post-Brexit
- Hurricane Irma makes landfall on Cudjoe Key in lower Florida Keys with top sustained winds of 130 mph
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- 'There's always a threat': Reporter covering Irma evacuates
- Dynamic duo: Icardi and Perisic keep Inter perfect in Italy
- The Latest: Turkey stops hundreds of Syrians on Black Sea
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Marquez wins rainy San Marino GP with pass on final lap
- De Boer under more pressure as Palace loses 1-0 at Burnley
- The Latest: Aftershocks keep hitting quake-stung Mexico town
- Cincinnati church considers removing Confederate memorials
- Ohio couple helps maintain yards of residents shamed online
- Battling cancer, McCain says his prognosis is 'pretty good'
- Ready, set, register: Signup starting for Boston Marathon
- Activists: At least 17 killed in east Syria airstrikes
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- After the winds die, a massive recovery effort in Florida
- Pakistan: Thousands rally in solidarity with Rohingyas
- Greek PM: Ending EU talks with Turkey would be a 'mistake'
- Insider Q&A: Higher pay needed to support stronger growth
- Trump receives 'comprehensive update' on Hurricane Irma
- Ambulance on pit road nearly ruins NASCAR's race
- Warrant issued for Brazil executive who implicated president
- Hertha draws as Bundesliga's 1st female referee makes debut
- Paris aiming to make Olympic Games desirable again by 2024
- Homeowner facing charges in shooting that injured officer
- Fitzpatrick beats Hend in playoff to win European Masters
- FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, Irma
- Trump readies for first Sept. 11 commemoration as president
- Cabella scores on Saint-Etienne debut in French league
- The Latest: Pope gets a bruise in popemobile
- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says the death toll on St. Maarten has risen to four after Hurricane Irma.
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- A text from Keys: 'Getting worse. Water n winds, whiteout'
- Suspect in slayings of 4 in Massachusetts to appear in court
- 2 suspects in France face terror charges over explosives lab
- 'It' floats away with record-breaking $117.2 million weekend
- Newcastle gives ailing Benitez a lift by beating Swansea 1-0
- How hard is Irma hitting Miami? Cuban coffee 1 way to tell
- France defends its handling of island hurricane preparations
- Mikheil Saakashvili and his supporters have broken through a line of guards at a Ukrainian checkpoint
- De Boer's position fragile after another loss for Palace
- Alaska Gold Rush town struggles with hard-drinking legacy
- Mexican officials say at least 90 have died due to this week's massive earthquake
- Nadal, seeking 16th major title, meets Anderson at US Open
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Report: Minnesota student left to join IS group in 2015
- Ruler of United Arab Emirates returns home after trip abroad
- 'Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson' composer, lyricist dies at 41
- French President Macron to head to hurricane-battered Caribbean island of St. Martin on Tuesday
- Froome wins Tour-Vuelta double as Contador ends final race
- The Latest: Anisimova beats Gauff for US Open girls title
- McCain to North Korea: Aggression will lead to 'extinction'
- The Latest: French leader to go to hurricane-hit St. Martin
- Xiong, Morikawa win again to move US to cusp of Walker Cup
- German nationalist party leader faces incitement probe
- Mexico's top diplomat to visit immigrant-friendly California
- French government condemns attack on Jewish family
- Average US gas price jumps after Harvey shuts refineries
- Fendrich on Tennis: Stephens shines at US Open, sets up 2018
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma puts both Florida coasts in peril
- Utility: More than 2 million customers now without power in Florida as Hurricane Irma slams the peninsula
- Toronto a coming out party for 21-year-old Timothee Chalamet
- Irma makes landfall on Marco Island as Category 3 hurricane.
- Delayed Minnesota lawsuit against Syngenta heads to trial
- Simpson races to record-extending 6th 5th Avenue Mile win
- Irma weakens to Category 2 hurricane as it smacks Naples, Florida; storm surges expected after eye passes
- AP PHOTOS: Huge storm Irma lashes Florida, moves up coast
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Hingis earns 25th Grand Slam title with women's doubles win
- AEK beats 10-man Larissa 4-0, joins Olympiakos at the top
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- World XI arrives in Pakistan to play 3 Twenty20 matches
- Kaepernick's frat and players protest on 1st NFL Sunday
- Shark bites surfer's board in half off Australian east coast
- U.S. Open Men's Champions
- Rafael Nadal beats Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to win third U.S. Open, 16th Grand Slam title
- U.S. Open Men's Finals Results
- Champions League returns with Real Madrid the team to beat
- TEN--US Open Results
- Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam Finals Results
- BC-TEN--All-Time Men's Grand Slam Titles
- Fournette, strong defense lead Jaguars over Texans 29-7
- Canada's Anne-Catherine Tanguay wins Symetra Tour event
- Irma set records, but late weakening dampened some power
- WNBA Playoff Glance
- Toliver's shooting lifts Mystics to 82-68 win over Liberty
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Bangladesh hospital struggles to cope with Rohingya wounds
- Nationals win NL East, 1st MLB team to clinch playoff spot
- Nationals win NL East, 1st MLB team to clinch playoff spot
- Walker Cup Results
- US Open glance: Nadal easily beats Anderson for 3rd title
- Judge, Sanchez 2 homers each in Yankees' 16-7 win at Texas
- North Korea warms of harsh response if new sanctions imposed
- 10 Things to Know for Monday
- Vente des produits agricoles le 16 septembre à Taipei
- Newton throws 2 TDs to lead Panthers past 49ers 23-3
- The Latest: Judges select final 15 in Miss America contest
- Yoga, meditation good for brain: Study
- NFL Today, Week 1
- Anderson falls short at US Open in first Grand Slam final
- Packers beat Seahawks 17-9 to take NFC heavyweight match
- NL West-leading Dodgers lose 10th in a row, Rockies romp 8-1
- Third construction crane reportedly falls to Irma's winds, this one in Fort Lauderdale; no injuries
- Goff's Rams blast Colts 46-9 in coach McVay's big debut
- Titans can't keep up with Raiders in 26-16 opening loss
- Taiwan activist stands trial in China for state subversion
- Plenty of blame to go around after Redskins' loss to Eagles
- Private welfare agency defrauds Changhua County of NT$1.4 million in bus-for-disabled scam
- Asian stocks rise after North Korea refrains from launch
- Taiwan headline news
- Longest Major League Win Streaks
- AP Interview: Priyanka Chopra urges more Syria refugee help
- Tropical Storm Talim to affect all of Taiwan by Sept. 14
- Same old Shady: Bills lean on McCoy in 21-12 win over Jets
- Advance voting begins in closely fought New Zealand election
- 'SNL' hosts Dave Chappelle, Melissa McCarthy win Emmy Awards
- Streak on: Indians beat Orioles for 18th win in a row
- Police: At least eight people dead after a shooting at a home in Plano, Texas.
- Police: At least 8 dead after shooting in North Texas
- Record-setting Witten, Cowboys top Giants 19-3 in opener
- BC-FBN--NFL Standings
- Taiwan's Chan wins first grand slam at U.S. Open
- Taiwan mixed media artist Huang Hsin-chien is Venice Film Festival Winner
- Today in History
- Today in History
- US calls for Monday vote on new North Korea sanctions
- More aid, evacuations in Caribbean islands battered by Irma
- Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Yilan
- Eldorado Gold, Canadian-based mining company and large investor in Greece, to suspend investment in its mines there.
- US commemorates 9/11; thousands expected at ground zero
- Atlanta United beats FC Dallas in debut at new stadium
- Canadian gold company suspends investments in Greek mines
- Hurricane Center says center of Irma inland nearing Lakeland east of Tampa, still Category 2 hurricane
- Taiwanese man pleads guilty to subverting state power in China's first prosecution of a nonprofit worker under NGO law
- The Latest: Taiwan activist pleads guilty in China
- Bannon confirms he opposed firing of FBI Director Comey
- This Week: Apple showcase, producer prices, Oracle earnings
- Rihanna rides into New York Fashion Week like a rock star
- Gunmen kill 4 minority Shiites in Pakistan
- Asian stocks rise after North Korea refrains from launch
- Crossing Trump on climate, new Miss America fears no tweet
- LEADING OFF: Indians still rolling, Dodgers still reeling
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Hurricane Center: Irma weakens to Category 1 storm, eye 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Tampa
- Weakened Irma lashes Tampa Bay region; full impact unknown
- Gone to Pot: Former Raider sells weed in Las Vegas
- ICYMI on NFL's opening Sunday: Rookies most impressive
- The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 1 storm
- Bangladesh offers land to shelter Rohingya fleeing Myanmar
- Police: At least 8 dead after shooting in North Texas
- Irma lost some oomph over Cuba before its assault on Florida
- A bit of Emmy drama: Which nominee will be named Best Drama?
- Tiffany Haddish reflects on 25 years of 'Def Comedy Jam'
- A text from Keys: 'Getting worse. Water n winds, whiteout'
- LA loves the Olympics, even though they're 11 years away
- Apple may test the bounds of iPhone love with a $1,000 model
- Fill up with gas and feel full of beans
- TV correspondents face danger they told others to avoid
- Nationals first to clinch, but more will follow soon
- Some GOP districts angry with Trump over young immigrants
- The Latest: Dalai Lama says Buddha would help Rohingya
- Trump outreach to Dems unsettling for GOP
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Trump and first lady prepare to commemorate Sept. 11
- Poyet quits as Shenhua head coach after 4 straight losses
- No bride's dress? No problem: Guard couple tie knot in Irma
- 'White Wolf' claims Taiwanese aborigines are Chinese and Confucian
- Norway's election a close contest over national values
- GWO to hold activities for migrant workers in Taiwan
- Lebanese film director briefly detained over Israel visit
- Rights group: Turkey newspaper case 'mockery of justice'
- Pliskova advances to 2nd round at Japan Women's Open
- Hundreds march in Romania to honor Holocaust survivor Wiesel
- South Africa says taxi violence threatens tourism industry
- Register now for participation in walk through places of interest in Taipei’s oldest district
- Protests hound late Filipino dictator's birthday celebration
- Catalans to rally for right to be independent from Spain
- Patient kills foreign Red Cross staffer in Afghanistan
- Prominent journalist flees Russia after arson attack on car
- Sally the chimpanzee takes a stroll, visitors run
- UK govt warns of Brexit chaos if lawmakers don't back bill
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Germany: Merkel's challenger lists red lines for governing
- UN rights chief: Rohingya seemingly face 'ethnic cleansing'
- Maldives suspends 56 lawyers who cited violations by courts
- Militants attack convoy in Egypt's Sinai, kill 2 police
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Azerbaijan's president pardons jailed blogger
- EU border agency chief sees spike in Spain migrant arrivals
- Climate change deepens Portugal's drought problems
- Ukraine president criticizes Saakashvili for crossing border
- Sea warning for Tropical Storm Talim could be issued Tuesday
- Dutch government extends military missions into 2018
- Hungary says Ukraine's new school law hurts minority rights
- Israeli bloggers tour Taipei, try Xiao Long Bao
- President Tsai participates in the opening ceremony of vocational classes for Southeast Asian students
- Diesels on display in Frankfurt auto show despite scandal
- Venezuelan president in Algeria amid political crisis
- Crystal Palace fires manager Frank de Boer after four games of the Premier League season
- Edinburgh Zoo: panda Tian Tian won't give birth this year
- Prosecutor: Justine Damond's death 'didn't have to happen'
- Crystal Palace fires De Boer after 4 Premier League games
- UN atomic chief says Iran meeting terms of nuclear deal
- Officials: Irma leaves nearly 4.6 million customers without power in Florida, Georgia
- The Latest: Mail-in votes start in Catalonia referendum
- Front edge of unstable Swiss glacier shears off, no one hurt
- The Latest: Police at Pennsylvania school after threat
- Taiwan activist Lee Ming-che pleads guilty in China trial
- Germany says 2 more citizens detained in Turkey
- Egyptian officials: Death toll from attack on Sinai police convoy rises to 18
- The Latest: Afghan migrant admits rape, killing in Germany
- Thousands without power in coastal Georgia from severe storm
- The Latest: Death toll from attack in Egypt reaches 18
- NYPD: Man fatally stabs wife, jumps out window to his death
- Sweden starts largest military drill in over 20 years
- The Latest: People grilling before fatal shooting at home
- Russian FM says Saudi Arabia backs Syria truce deals
- Afghanistan seeks speedy development of Iranian port
- China's auto sales rise 4.1 percent in August
- Irma moves into Georgia, bringing strong winds and rain
- Irma weakens to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida toward southern Georgia
- UK defends hurricane response as critics say it's too slow
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Cambodian leader threatens opposition over arrested chief
- 5-year-old NYC boy dies after falling out 3rd-floor window
- Researchers: SKorean child-monitoring app has security flaws
- Du Plessis says World XI tour to Pakistan more than cricket
- Ally of Hungary's Viktor Orban expands media portfolio
- Houston students to start classes after delay from Harvey
- Ernie Els pulls out of KLM Open to stay in Irma-hit Florida
- Swiss media report 27 people injured in train crash at station in Andermatt, central Switzerland
- Police: Officer kills man who fired shots in hospital
- Israel-Africa summit canceled amid Togo unrest
- Immobile shows off his arsenal with hat trick vs. AC Milan
- JFK's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg gets married
- Trial in kidnapping, killing of Tennessee woman to start
- 27 people injured in train crash in central Switzerland
- 2 nabbed in community activist's killing in front of toddler
- 'Proof' of Rohingya-set fires in Myanmar fails inspection
- 2 US scientists awarded Balzan Prize for cancer research
- Man with cuffed wrist jokingly told neighbor he shot trooper
- Suspect in 4 slayings in Massachusetts to appear in court
- 4 Somali soldiers killed in attack by Islamic extremists
- Torrential rain causes floods, power cuts on Croatian coast
- Typhoon Talim projected to make landfall in Taiwan Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rains
- UAE says military pilot killed in crash in Yemen war
- Cuban state news media say 10 people died as Hurricane Irma blasted the island
- The Latest: Cuba says 10 died in Hurricane Irma
- Pope blasts climate skeptics, cites 'moral' duty to act
- Crane set to remove Lee statue in Dallas involved in crash
- Kristen Bell sings 'Frozen' tunes at Florida Irma shelter
- SKorea seeks to boost slow Olympic ticket sales
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Pope asks 'pro-life' Trump to rethink young migrant decision
- Cops: Mom stabbed newborn, father; claimed baby was devil's
- The Latest: No life-threatening injuries in Swiss rail crash
- 5 South African lions on the loose in most populous province
- Water, fire and stone: Spain's beguiling island of Menorca
- Scientists say DNA tests show Viking warrior was female
- CAS to hear appeal in Bolt Olympic relay case in November
- Worst-case scenario not happening and insurance sector soars
- Slovakia's ruling coalition agrees to end government crisis
- Mariah Carey's rap collaborations to be honored at VH1 event
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- French hurricane rescues raise anger, racial questions
- Guatemala congress commission: President should face trial
- Corruption trial of US Sen. Bob Menendez enters 3rd day
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Billy Eichner: from 'Street' life to 'American Horror Story'
- Ohio killer awaits word on final appeals ahead of execution
- Devils sign defenseman Severson to 6-year, $25M contract
- Stocks jump as relieved investors buy bank, insurance, tech
- Florence prosecutors await DNA results in rape probe of cops
- Liz Weston: Predict 'surprise' bills, no crystal ball needed
- Brazil police search home of executive who turned himself in
- Congo conflict, weak education leave millions out of school
- Kid Rock responds on Facebook to calls to cancel concerts
- Poland drops passport plan that angered Ukraine, Lithuania
- Basel out to revive reputation as scourge of English teams
- Racial politics color New York City's looming mayoral race
- High-ranking US diplomat arrives in Finland for Russia talks
- Cardi B. on meeting Beyonce, plans to release album in Oct.
- Romania to fire Daum after failing to qualify for World Cup
- Get Started: No single formula for hurricane recovery
- Major Houston highway damaged by Harvey reopens
- Sen. Corker, foreign relations chair, unsure he'll run again
- Tesla adding charging stations in city centers
- Access to White House halted after objects thrown over fence
- Surprising start to season: Madrid struggles, Barca thrives
- Judges quote Russian connection in Montenegro coup trial
- Chinese bank accused of helping money laundering in Spain
- Muguruza joins US Open champion Nadal at No. 1 for Spain
- Austria domain registry rejects US neo-Nazi website
- Michigan Republican announces he won't seek re-election
- Death toll in Mexico quake rises to 95
- Israeli official: Netanyahu must push Trump to end Iran deal
- New Miss America takes traditional dip in ocean after win
- Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory
- Record-breaking weekend for 'It' grows to $123.1 million
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Pence: Flight 93 passengers might have save his life on 9/11
- Trump administration appeals to Supreme Court on refugee ban
- Parole denied for prison tailor who helped 2 killers escape
- States sue Trump administration over fuel economy fines
- The Latest: Houston students start school after Harvey delay
- Authorities find tigers, lions and leopard in Arkansas barn
- Iran upholds prison term for man 'collaborating' with US
- Bronze Age grave in Greece shows nobleman's love of jewelry
- Environmental groups, senator challenge $225M Exxon deal
- Turkey claims US judiciary is working with US-based cleric
- America's Cup to ditch catamarans in favor of monohulls
- Book Review: Memoir is bittersweet farewell to Bette Davis
- Israeli Muslims protest Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya
- 88-year-old charged in hammer attack on wife in nursing home
- Gulf real estate expo highlights affordable housing shortage
- SAfrica's Tahir didn't hesitate when asked to tour Pakistan
- Former FIFA VP Chung gets date to appeal 5-year ban at CAS
- BC-TEN--Women's No 1's
- Turkey urges Iraqi Kurds to call off vote on independence
- Fendrich on Tennis: Nadal, Federer back at the top in 2017
- Latest Nicole Krauss novel evokes Jewish mysticism, Kafka
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- Assault case against ex-Omaha police officer moving forward
- BC-TEN--Women's No 1's-Weeks
- The Latest: Ohio court weighs condemned killer's appeal
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Man bragged about killing woman
- Brazil probes possible killings of 'uncontacted' tribe
- Dairy Queen owner defends 'politically incorrect' sign
- Catholic leaders decry Dems' questioning of judicial pick
- Italy: Death toll in flooded Tuscan town rises to 7
- NFL gets the poor taste award in Week 1
- 'Worse than Andrew:' Dawn brings 1st glimpse of destruction
- Poetry for the masses: Transit poems spread to Rhode Island
- Jury being selected in Slender Man stabbing case
- Getting up to speed on the Equifax data breach scandal
- Crimean Tatar leader sentenced to 8 years
- The Latest: California sues over end to immigration program
- Israel PM Netanyahu visits Argentina seeking to bolster ties
- Column: Financial, soccer ideals collide in Champions League
- Man pleads guilty to hiding 5-year-old's body in restaurant
- California challenges Trump's end to young immigrant program
- The Latest: Supreme Court issues temporary refugee ban order
- Tesla driver's family doesn't blame car for his death
- Gender diversity art show closed over protests in Brazil
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma spreads rain, high winds to Southeast
- 2 leaders of religious sect plead not guilty to child abuse
- Pakistan, Iran stress political solution in Afghanistan
- Peru asks FIFA to move Argentina qualifier from Boca stadium
- Grand Ole Opry to host memorial ceremony for Troy Gentry
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Greitens meets with black faith leaders ahead of verdict
- Pilgrim's Pride buys Moy Park from biggest shareholder JBS
- The Latest: Ex-Menendez aide testifies about help on visas
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- Patty Jenkins officially signs on to direct 'Wonder Woman 2'
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Amid internal turmoil, Olympic boxing body bans African VP
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Judge accused of aiding fugitive won't face misconduct count
- Tunisian leader asks citizens to make 'shared sacrifices'
- Harvey and Irma to slow US growth but rebound should follow
- Irma's roar gives way to grinding chorus of saws, generators
- AP PHOTOS: Irma brings floods to Florida, Georgia coast
- Flight cancellations mount as Irma pushes north from Florida
- Volunteer shooters to help thin Grand Canyon bison herds
- Appeals court rejects 2 more would-be heirs to Prince estate
- Federated, Carnival, Alphabet climb; Regeneron skids
- Cyclists file suit in Canada over Russian doping inquiry
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- The Latest: Norway forecasts have coalition retaining power
- How major US stock market indexes fared Monday
- 2 UK soldiers among 3 charged with neo-Nazi group membership
- At 9/11 ceremony, boy posthumously honored for bravery
- Authorities report second death in Georgia related to Irma, bringing total death toll from storm to 41
- Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck
- Russian cyber hacker pleads guilty in identity theft case
- West Ham beats Huddersfield 2-0, gets off mark in EPL
- Chicago asks for national halt to Trump immigration rules
- The Latest: Greitens: Peaceful protesters will be protected
- Republicans jumping ship amid dissatisfaction in Trump era
- BC-US--Index, US
- Security clearance backlog leads to risky interim passes
- Key Brazil stock market index closes at all-time high
- LA gets official go-ahead to host 2028 Olympics
- Las Palmas beats Malaga for its first win in Spanish league
- Report: UVA police didn't enforce fire bans during march
- England expresses hacking concerns to FIFA before World Cup
- Sevilla to take legal action over Vitolo's transfer
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Lawyers for photographer, animal-rights group settle claim over who owns copyright to photographs taken by monkey
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Fight over rights to monkey's selfie ends in settlement
- Jury picked to decide competency in Wisconsin stabbing case
- Rates on short-term bills rose at US Treasury auction
- Trump wants Congress to reauthorize surveillance tool
- 'Lady Bird' leads another charge for 'Moonlight' maker A24
- UN Security Council unanimously approves new sanctions on North Korea in watered-down resolution without oil import ban
- Ethics Committee extends review of Guam delegate
- Tonya Harding, Louis C.K. films lead big buys in Toronto
- The Latest: UN Security Council adopts new NKorea sanctions
- Authorities report first death in South Carolina related to Tropical Storm Irma; total death toll of storm now at 42
- Business Highlights
- Minnesota Commerce Department recommends against Line 3 plan
- Baltimore students protest planned Betsy DeVos speech
- Liam Neeson says his thriller days are over
- UK says it may still join EU military missions after Brexit
- Box Office Top 20: 'It' devours competition with $123.4M
- Hiker missing after 800-foot fall into water
- Mechanical problems reported before crash that killed singer
- BC-GLF--Presidents Cup Standings
- Irma claims dozens of lives across Caribbean, United States
- The Latest: Brexit bill passes first hurdle in Parliament
- Guatemala's congress decides against lifting President Jimmy Morales' immunity from prosecution
- Bikini baristas sue Washington city over dress code law
- The Latest: Guatemala congress backs Morales in key vote
- Small Connecticut town remembers sailor killed on USS McCain
- UN: More than ¾ of Europe-bound youth migrants report abuse
- Bills coach McDermott plays down Carolina homecoming
- Kalamazoo guitar factory to redo facility with Rolling Stone
- NFL moving quickly to reverse halt on Elliott's 6-game ban
- Many issues blend into Bengals' staggering home loss
- Christie disputes claims Bannon made about him in interview
- Seattle's Jordan Morris undergoes MRI on hamstring injury
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- LA Sparks open WBNA title defense in starry semifinal
- 'It's devastating:' Florida residents stunned by destruction
- Australian to soon post ballots in gay marriage survey
- Peru expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear test blast
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Taiwan prepares for typhoon as hurricane batters US
- Ellsbury breaks Rose catcher's interference mark on birthday
- IOC seeks more information regarding vote-buying case
- 'Clean air sections' in New Taipei City to impose NT$2,000 fine on two-stroke scooters
- 18-month sentence for ex-Navy commander in bribery scandal
- South Korea seeks to boost slow Olympic ticket sales
- Venezuela sets Oct. 15 for regional vote favoring opposition
- Colombia envoy discussing UN help in verifying cease-fire
- Saudi Arabia says it breaks up IS attack plot, spy ring
- Sea warning for Typhoon Talim to be issued at 11:30 am today
- Hey 19: Blazing Indians extend win streak to 19 straight
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- World Congress on Information Technology opens in Taipei
- Taiwan Headline News
- Ghost Month: Why Hungry Ghosts are Bad for Business
- Nissan decries incremental change, seeks dramatic jumps
- Bradford, Vikings cruise past Saints 29-19 in opener
- Interpol releases fugitive Red Bull heir's 'wanted' listing
- Indians extend win streak to 19 with victory over Detroit
- Singapore to have first female president
- In book, Clinton admits mistakes, casts blame for 2016 loss
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Aloha coach crash on National Freeway 1
- Sao Paulo mayor tests presidential waters amid voter anger
- Coming up Tuesday, maybe: The $1,000 iPhone
- Mexico diplomat talks immigration in California trip
- Fingerprints on bomb central to terror trial of US citizen
- 2 die in landslides after Philippines hit with heavy rains
- Trump's voter commission meets amid concerns about mission
- A third of wells shut down at site of troubled gas facility
- Abreu, Engel lead White Sox to 11-3 win over Royals
- A third of wells shut down at site of troubled gas facility
- Casual denim hints at a new era for Oscar de la Renta
- Movie about marathon bombing survivor premiering at hospital
- Sides agree to stop monkeying around in primate selfie suit
- Samsung says it aims to launch foldable smartphone next year
- Cambodia opposition says determined to run in 2018 elections
- 'Pinocchio,' 'Fantasia' animator 'X' Atencio dead at 98
- Slender Man case on trial; girl's mental state at issue
- Appalachian poor, left out of health debate, seek free care
- Cuba's decrepit buildings no match for Hurricane Irma
- Suspect in 1975 slayings of sisters expected to plead guilty
- BC-FBN--NFL Glance
- Harvey's flooding blamed in major gasoline spill in Texas
- Alaska teens petition for statewide climate change policy
- WildAid and CHANGE launch Ivory Free Campaign in Vietnam
- Guam government seeks apartment bids for homeless shelter
- Broncos block late FG, beat Chargers 24-21 in Joseph's debut
- Wisconsin set to approve $3 billion for Foxconn
- Chinese imprisoned for 2 years after teaching about Islam
- Media ownership, education on agenda for Poland's lawmakers
- Battered Florida tries to assess scope of Irma's destruction
- Vietnamese man buried alive in sewage ditch
- With LA bid sealed, US cities look at possible Winter Games
- Bangladesh leader visits Rohingya refugees, assures help
- St. Martin's residents struggle with desperate conditions
- Complaints about festival's cold pizza prompt state inquiry
- Turkey issues warrants for ex-agents for links to cleric
- The Latest: Florida begins to dig out after Irma
- Barcelona police: 1 million marched for independence
- The Latest: Iran's Supreme Leader condemns Myanmar violence
- Taiwan denies plans by U.S. to station nuclear weapons on island
- Investigators to determine likely cause of fatal Tesla crash
- AP Video: Players test out first WNBA video game
- Phoenix and Washington rally to advance in WNBA playoffs
- Oil will keep flowing, but UN sanctions hit Pyongyang hard
- Trump's 9/11 message evolves along with his responsibilities
- Rights group: Saudi-led airstrikes kill Yemeni children
- Unhappy moderate House Republicans complicate 2018 for GOP
- With ground still soaked, Florida town works on recovery
- Belgian media say teen suspected of slashing mayor's throat
- BC--- News Digest
- Security clearance points to problems with access to secrets
- After Irma, Florida's mass exodus contemplates return trip
- New Taipei City offers free WiFi on 2,500 buses serving the city
- Yilan school announces 2.5 day typhoon closure
- Global Charity Queen contenders board Taiwan’s Airport MRT
- Photo of the Day: Man Ray tries to teach Patrick Star about Taiwan
- A Glimpse of Religion in Taiwan: Longshan Temple
- Officer pleads guilty to assaulting 2 women with sex toy
- A minute changes the world
- WCIT 2017 Smart Growth towards a Circular Economy
- TSMC CEO: Nanjing plant is first volume production base of 16nm process technology in China
- Taiwan calls sea alert as Typhoon Talim moves farther north
- Taiwan’s two leading orchestras join hands in reviving Mahler Symphony No.8
- Taiwan wants to speed up compulsory safety belts on buses
- UK government says it will refer Fox bid for Sky to competition regulator for investigation
- Just over 2 years left, intense work at Tokyo stadium site
- Man spared jail after victim asks judge for leniency
- Norway PM hints on continuing coalition after election
- UK refers Fox bid for Sky to competition regulator
- Zimbabwe's first lady denies assault, says she was attacked
- New York to hold primaries for offices, including NYC mayor
- John Oliver, Jon Stewart to headline veterans fundraiser
- 200 pilots call in sick, forcing Air Berlin to scrap flights
- Reunited after 50 years, couple marries in NY hospital room
- Alleged Swiss spy to go on trial in Germany next month
- Iraq's parliament rejects Kurdish independence vote
- Kid Rock to open Detroit arena amid protest, Senate talk
- Bruno Mars' first TV special to air Nov. 29 on CBS
- EU escalates efforts to preserve rule of law in Poland
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. moving headquarters to Boston.
- Man saves young deer that falls into housing project's pool
- Latest: Man pleads guilty in 1975 deaths of Maryland sisters
- Uganda lawmakers plan to remove presidential age limit
- Heavily guarded stadium gets ready for World XI v Pak T20
- Vermont police seek panda-costume wearing theft suspect
- UK engineers launch 'sewer war' against giant fat blob
- The Latest: Saakashvili to face court over border crossing
- Electric cars, small SUVs dominate buzz at Frankfurt show
- The Latest: 'Vote Free or Die' signs greet voter commission
- Warburton to have neck surgery, out of Wales' autumn tests
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Paragliding operator in Taiwan’s Pingtung County shares profits with local indigenous community
- Syria signs Aleppo power plant contract with Iran
- Saakashvili to face court hearing over border crossing
- The Latest: Some Dems to join Trump for dinner about tax cut
- Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead early gains for stocks
- 11-year-old boy, parents killed in Italian volcanic field
- 'Worst ever seen': European leaders view devastated islands
- Senate GOP looking for budget deal to open way to tax redo
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Deaths, floods, misery from Irma hit South
- Visionary British theater director Peter Hall dies at 86
- The Latest: Safety board says human drivers still critical
- Report: Egypt cuts military ties with North Korea
- The Latest: Paris police deployed to monitor protest march
- The Latest: Teen's competency mulled in Slender Man stabbing
- Tammet takes readers on thought-provoking tour of words
- Ohio Supreme Court to hear abortion clinic closure dispute
- Thousands of stranded Syrians flee border camp near Jordan
- Paper airplane, sand among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame
- US stocks rise further as banks climb with interest rates
- The Latest: Dutch say looting halted on St. Maarten
- Togo postpones parliament session on reforming constitution
- Court: Apology expressing fault can't be used in lawsuits
- Posthumous book offers rare glimpse into Shimon Peres' life
- Irma leaves at least 2 dead in Georgia, 1 in South Carolina
- Police: Afghan man assaulted in Germany for wearing crucifix
- Prosecutors to consider charges in Australian woman's death
- Menendez trial resumes with testimony of former staffer
- White House says Trump 'stands by' Strange endorsement
- Police: Baby who died may have been left in vehicle
- School board replaces ex-governor hopeful who trashed Obamas
- Court rejects Ohio killer's age argument as execution nears
- Mnuchin says he's still hopeful for tax bill by year's end
- Zimbabwe hosts global carnival despite economic problems
- US warns China, Russia to comply on NKorea sanctions
- J.J. Abrams to write and directed 'Star Wars: Episode IX'
- White House names Hope Hicks as communications director
- Charles Oakley sues Knicks owners, claiming defamation
- White House official says new war authority is unnecessary
- South Africa marks 40th anniversary of Steve Biko's death
- Senate approves measure condemning white nationalists
- Angie Thomas among National Book Award nominees
- Menopause hormones don't shorten lives, long follow-up says
- How millennials got a 6-figure start on retirement saving
- Age matters when it comes to screening for cervical cancer
- Tests in death of former Fox News host's son may take weeks
- Pakistan says it is open to joint Afghan border patrols
- Postings of US job openings hit a record high in July
- Child heart patients treated for rare surgical infection
- American household income finally topped 1999 peak last year
- Olympic skating champion Lipnitskaya opens up about anorexia
- Ousted FIFA official set to testify to British legislators
- Retro Nintendo gaming system returning to shelves next year
- UK tries to protect 4,500 Belfast jobs from Boeing trade row
- Lower English soccer leagues generate $800M from Sky TV
- Thai villagers win 10-year lawsuit over mining pollution
- Cruz says aide inadvertently caused his porn Twitter post
- Review: 'Close to Home' thrilling addition to Dugoni series
- The Latest: Wisconsin Democrats want changes to Foxconn deal
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Man 'sought to kill other Americans'
- Macedonia rejects ex-leader's request for more security
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Pelosi declines to back Bernie Sanders' health care bill
- Swiss send 2nd-century coffin depicting Hercules to Turkey
- Suicide of teen who made sex video shows dilemma for schools
- Trump meeting with Malaysian prime minister under scrutiny
- Shanghai reaches Asian Champions League semifinals
- UK approves Stonehenge tunnel, diverted to ease druid dismay
- UK inflation surprise renews talk of interest rate increase
- Circus animals found in Arkansas to be sent to Germany
- Canadian gets jail time for biting girl at Green Day concert
- Chainsmokers' Alex Pall sorry for comment about China
- New goodies from Apple creating buzz for suppliers
- Black-and-white Emmys reflect TV's narrow ethnic view
- Madrid pins return to form on Ronaldo back for Champs League
- Congo begins registering voters in turbulent Kasai provinces
- Black-and-white Emmys reflect TV's narrow ethnic view
- Column: Relationships forged among players who make US team
- New tech goodies from Apple creates buzz for suppliers
- The Latest: UN refugee chief says Hungary limits access
- Feds shutting squid fishery for year to avoid overfishing
- Canada judge who wore Trump hat suspended without pay
- US official: No Venezuela solution while trafficking rampant
- Networks set aside hour for hurricane benefit
- Columbus statue vandalized with graffiti, hands painted red
- Arab feud over Qatar boils over at Cairo meeting
- Television ratings another casualty of Hurricane Irma
- Members of Polish death metal band held on rape suspicion
- Police: Couple bound, gagged and taped 4-year-olds to wall
- Review: 'The Romanov Ransom' doesn't disappoint
- Protests over French labor overhaul grip Paris, other cities
- After MRI, Sen. McCain to continue treatments, keep working
- The Latest: Trump meets with Malaysian PM under scrutiny
- Judge allows new voter law to go forward, blocks penalties
- Police ask Canada government to postpone legal marijuana
- Amtrack wreck survivor: A 'big bang,' then unconsciousness
- Eric Trump and wife Lara welcome baby son
- The Latest: Cop says train engineer had tablet in locomotive
- Turkish leader says deposit made on Russian defense system
- Egyptian lawyer linked to slain Italian arrested in Cairo
- The Latest: Trump says UN sanctions on NKorea 'small step'
- Hillary Clinton signs copies of new book at NYC bookstore
- Prosecutor: Convicted killer may be tied to more NY slayings
- 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' gets 3-season renewal
- Odd ball: Indians chase win streak record that includes tie
- The Latest: Apple opens iPhone event with Steve Jobs tribute
- The Latest: Family of killed Australian woman seeks justice
- Pelosi, top White House official open on border security
- Man admits killing homeless cats for defecating on sidewalk
- Prominent Latino group snubs Trump
- Cult of 'The Room' cheers James Franco's 'Disaster Artist'
- Husband of 'Real Housewives' star challenges prison ruling
- PR firm accused of divisive South Africa campaign taken over
- Aretha Franklin to perform at Elton John's AIDS gala
- Mexico quake hit hard at center of Zapotec 'muxe' culture
- NASA's Saturn-orbiting Cassini spacecraft faces fiery finish
- Russia touts Syrian gains 2 years after intervention
- Argentina delivers thousands of WWII-era documents to Israel
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- US expected to update self-driving car guidelines
- Azam's 86 leads Pakistan to 20-run win against World XI
- Investigator: Blood from carport matches slain woman's DNA
- Brazil fire department officials accused of taking bribes
- Pakistan vs. World XI Scoreboard
- Irma cancels honeymoon, postpones funeral, disrupts trips
- Google appeals $2.9 billion EU fine even as it plans fixes
- Stephen Colbert rolls out red carpet for political Emmy show
- Active shooter reported at New Hampshire's biggest hospital
- US visa restrictions for Eritrea, Guinea over deportations
- Florida airports are open but cancelations linger after Irma
- Hodgson hired as manager of Crystal Palace
- Helicopter carrying aid to quake zones in Mexico crashes
- A judge has dismissed criminal charges against the engineer in an Amtrak derailment in Philly that killed eight people
- The Latest: Ohio killer of 2 appeals to state Supreme Court
- UN refugee chief: Hungary severely limits refugee access
- Other states could share oversight of California power grid
- Winter wheat moving again to Gulf Coast export facilities
- Babies born on back-to-back days outside same Burger King
- Maryland governor orders lawsuit over airline flights noise
- Police have evacuated Barcelona's landmark Sagrada Familia cathedral amid anti-terrorism operation
- Police in Barcelona say explosives experts are checking a van near the city's evacuated Sagrada Familia cathedral
- Home Capital investors reject investment from Buffett's firm
- Barcelona cathedral evacuated amid anti-terror investigation
- City's website says person taken into custody in connection to report of active shooter at New Hampshire hospital
- American household income finally topped 1999 peak last year
- Russian movie chain won't show film about czar's love affair
- Senate backs Trump pick for Economic council
- Audits finds $58 million in overpayments on Mexico highway
- Tough task: USOC tamped down discord to help LA get Games
- Israeli court annuls law exempting religious from military
- Study finds Asian-American characters "tokens" on TV
- Barcelona police declare incident near landmark basilica a "false alarm," say no explosives found in suspicious van
- White House accuses Clinton of 'reckless attacks' in book
- Georgia congressman recovering from post-Irma car accident
- Brazil's top court authorizes new investigation on president
- Abducted Indian priest rescued in Yemen after 18 months
- Radio host vows to fight fraud charges, return stronger
- The Latest: 'Star Wars: Episode IX' shifts release date
- Mexico takes steps to ease return of young immigrants
- The Latest: Visa efforts take center stage at Menendez trial
- Column: Freak show over, the real fight is finally here
- The Latest: FBI agent testifies about suspect's remarks
- The Latest: Police: Barcelona church evacuation false alarm
- AP PHOTOS: Irma victims take toll of storm's destruction
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Lawyer says Edith Windsor, plaintiff in Supreme Court case that struck down Defense of Marriage Act, has died.
- Big holdup for borrowers claiming for-profit college fraud
- Man impaled on barbecue grill stand after falling from roof
- Dad accused of leaving 10-year-old to die after car crash
- Celtic fan runs on to field in Champions League game
- GOP lawmakers push balanced budget mandate in Constitution
- Packers take top spot in AP Pro32 poll after Patriots' loss
- DowDuPont and US Bancorp climb while Cooper Cos. slides
- Woman who helped end federal gay marriage ban dies at age 88
- The Latest: Sanders forces universal health care issue
- A state built on air conditioning struggles after Irma
- Lukaku scores again for Man United in 3-0 win over Basel
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray after 5th sex abuse claim emerges
- Messi finally conquers Buffon as Barca beats Juventus 3-0
- After Irma's destruction, stories of escapes, heartbreak
- Cassini spacecraft's amazing photos of Saturn, rings & moons
- Champions League: Atletico off target in 0-0 draw at Roma
- PSG's impressive forward line secures 5-0 win at Celtic
- Zappacosta solo goal, Chelsea routs Qarabag 6-0 in CL opener
- US says 2 more Americans suffered health effects from unexplained attacks in Cuba, raising total to 21
- How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday
- The Latest: Rhode Islander in custody after shooting report
- CSKA's Zhamaletdinov debuts with winning goal at Benfica
- Bayern beats 10-man Anderlecht 3-0 to start Champions League
- US: 2 more Americans were affected by Cuba health attacks
- The Latest: Police trying to find motive in Alaska shooting
- Berkeley police want OK to use new weapon on violent crowds
- Sporting Lisbon beats Olympiakos 3-2 in Champions League
- State may help investigate possible near-hanging of boy, 8
- US moves to help locate unexploded bombs in Mosul
- Olive Garden 'Pasta Pass' offers Italy option
- Officials raise death toll to 12 in Florida, up from seven, bringing total from Irma to 55
- 2 Americans, Russian head for International Space Station
- Tigers DH Martinez, RHP Fulmer have successful surgeries
- Virginia military college to keep its Confederate statues
- Authorities says 11 killed in clash with Venezuelan soldiers
- Local governments can approve pot smoking in businesses
- Business Highlights
- Louisiana man held in Guatemala over bullets in luggage
- Longtime Emerson CEO Charles Knight dies at age 81
- Rights groups say UN council ignores Rohingya 'cleansing'
- Zinke directs more aggressive approach to prevent wildfires
- Champions League kicks off with night of one-sided games
- Highlights: Apple unveils $999 phone, new Face ID technology
- Lawyer: 'Pharma Bro' joking about bounty for Clinton's hair
- Supreme Court allows Trump administration to continue ban on most refugees
- 70-year-old female patient killed at New Hampshire hospital by family member, attorney general says
- Son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is arrested in Arizona
- Ballerina who hid Peru's insurgent leader freed from jail
- UN assembly's new leader wants 'compromise over conflict'
- After a hiatus, Michelle Pfeiffer returns in 'mother!'
- Justices allow Trump administration ban on most refugees
- New lawsuits, gestures to customers in Equifax data breach
- LPGA Tour cancels tournament in Shanghai next month
- Hurricane Irma delivers serious punch to Florida agriculture
- UN chief appoints Peter Thomson as first UN envoy for oceans
- San Francisco cites Russian diplomats over mystery smoke
- AP Source: USOC to receive fixed amount in deal with LA
- McCain drops plan to expand US military ties with Myanmar
- Officials: StarKist to pay in American Samoa water case
- Irma's girth and path made for a bizarre Florida storm surge
- The Latest: House OKs measure condemning white nationalists
- Lynn believes Chargers' last-second loss will not linger
- Return for Yu: Prospect from Darvish deal making Texas debut
- Danica Patrick done at Stewart-Haas after '17, future unsure
- Mexican man carrying $450,000 in drugs arrested on Texas bus
- Venezuelan government, opposition will send delegates to explore possibility of new talks
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Venezuela leaders, opposition explore possibility of talks
- Judge Judy funds debate space to promote exchange of ideas
- Texas man wanted for traffic fatals in 2000 found in Mexico
- Supreme Court blocks lower court rulings on Texas districts
- Jimmy Carter: US more like 'oligarchy' than 'democracy'
- First look: Apple's luxury iPhone both copies and innovates
- Conservative commentator Mercedes Schlapp joins White House
- Gay couple denied baby through surrogate challenges Utah law
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- Typhoon Talim causes flight disruptions
- Lakers to retire Kobe Bryant's 2 jersey numbers in December
- Senate bargainers say deal reached on children's health
- The Latest: Lawyer says client has no tie to unsolved deaths
- Général Aung San dans l’histoire de Yuli à Taiwan
- The Latest: Polish band members appear in court after arrest
- The Latest: Berkeley police get pepper spray for violence
- Government waives reviews for border wall in California
- Heavy rain advisory issued for northern Taiwan as Typhoon Talim nears
- Couple's home an island after Irma: 'We lost everything'
- The Latest: De Blasio wins Democratic mayoral primary in NYC
- After helping Nats clinch, Braves rout NL East champs 8-0
- Taiwan Headline News
- Rebel Wilson awarded millions in Australia defamation case
- Apple iPhone X-First Look
- Betts has 2 HRs, 6 RBIs as Red Sox roll past Athletics 11-1
- Taiwanese woman wedded to Indian Kathak dance
- Dog's YouTube 'candidacy' is a big hit in Newfoundland
- Australian mining magnate plans 6-team rugby competition
- President Tsai welcomes overseas compatriot students from SE Asia
- S. Korea conducts cruise missile drill amid N. Korea threats
- Roaring 20: Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win
- Tanker, dredger collide in Singapore waters, 5 crew missing
- The Latest: Kid Rock teases Senate run without announcement
- Roaring 20: Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win
- Wisconsin Senate approves $3 billion for Foxconn
- Return for Yu: Prospect from Darvish deal makes Texas debut
- DeJong, Molina power Cardinals to a 13-4 rout of Reds
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Taiwan military offers NT$100,000 a month to hire cyber specialists
- Auction of items linked to late Princess Diana winding down
- Fifth man's charges of abuse lead Seattle mayor to resign
- Detained university janitor, in US 11 years, awaits his fate
- China-born New Zealand lawmaker says he's loyal to new home
- WNBA Playoff Glance
- BC-BBO--Major League Linescores
- Tech-oriented New York grad school launched by contest opens
- Sparks rally to beat Phoenix 79-66 in playoff opener
- As Rohingya flee violence, Myanmar presidential spokesman says leader Aung San Suu Kyi will skip U.N. General Assembly
- Powerful lightning detected inside Typhoon Talim
- Roaring 20: Indians tie AL record with 20th straight win
- Judge to hear arguments on whether to lock up Pharma Bro
- Rights group blasts Israeli banks for settlement expansion
- Government waives reviews for border wall in California
- Asian stocks mostly higher after Wall Street record highs
- France favorite to reach Davis Cup final despite poor form
- Netanyahu says Israel endorses independence for Kurds
- Myanmar leader Suu Kyi won't go to UN General Assembly
- Romania coast guards rescues 153 migrants from Black Sea
- Founder of online Chinese lender sentenced to life for fraud
- Phillies beat Marlins 9-8 in 15 innings
- Berkeley loosens rules on police pepper-spraying protesters
- From India to Malaysia, Rohingya face hardship, uncertainty
- Governor: 'Work to do' for Florida to recover after Irma
- International campaign spotlights Taiwan’s desire to participate in UN
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- The Latest: Myanmar forms new committee on Rohingya
- Man accused of killing his mom in hospital to be arraigned
- iPhone X puts exclamation point on Apple's pricing strategy
- French president vows help for Irma's damage in Caribbean
- Duterte refuses call to open his bank accounts to scrutiny
- Clayton Kershaw helps Dodgers end 11-game skid, wins 17th
- History of Syria's war at risk as YouTube reins in content
- Tunisian women's rights plan rattles Muslim traditionalists
- The Latest: Radioactive gas found after North's nuke test
- The Latest: Macron promises to rebuild in Caribbean
- Miners protest threatened mine suspension in Greece
- Agonizing stories emerge after Irma's floodwaters recede
- Counterfeit kitty: Bogus Hello Kitty grows a mouth
- Taiwan hosts three-day Semicon international semiconductor fair
- Toshiba agrees sale with Bain Capital over protests
- Phoenix trial begins for NBA players accused of assault
- Self-driving boats: The next tech transportation race
- 1 elderly couple: A decision to stay put despite Irma floods
- European Union's top official, Jean-Claude Juncker, says bloc is 'bouncing back' and confidence is returning
- EU chief says bloc 'bouncing back' after crisis-laden decade
- Florida swelters and asks: When will power and AC be back?
- EU's Juncker says Europe must continue to accept asylum seekers in danger, saying Europe must not become a "fortress"
- EUS' Juncker urges end to 'scandalous' migrant detention conditions in Libya
- The Latest: EU chief pledges action on Libya migrant centers
- Irma spawns unusual storm surges on both Florida coasts
- EU chief Juncker calls for pan-European cyber security agency as online attacks mount
- EU chief Juncker vows to fight against poorer quality food sold in Central Europe under same labels as elsewhere in EU.
- Taiwan retailers offer US$621 trade-in deals for iPhone X and iPhone 8
- EU chief Juncker rules out Turkish membership of bloc for "foreseeable future."
- Amid NKorea crisis, Mattis focuses on US doomsday arsenal
- Bae makes return to tournament golf after 2-year army duty
- Tampa dodged Irma's worst, but still at risk and unprepared
- Action on student loan forgiveness delayed as rules revised
- LEADING OFF: Indians go for 21st straight; Rays head home
- Report: Iran detains Islamic State group leader near Tehran
- Swedish YouTube star apologizes again
- Declassified list shows sites in Mosul with unexploded bombs
- Sanders, GOP push banner health care bills
- Iraq sentences Russian national to death for IS links
- China plans nationwide ethanol use by 2020
- Fett upsets Mladenovic to advance at Japan Women's Open
- EU chief Juncker calls for leaders' summit on future of the bloc for the day after Britain leaves in 2019
- Germany sends 8 convicted criminals back to Afghanistan
- Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker resigns after attending gay wedding
- Seriously injured drunk driver snores his way through rescue operation after car crash in central Taiwan
- Gutter oil scandal executive sentenced to 22 years in prison
- Eye of Typhoon Talim now visible from space
- High winds force cancellation of dozens of KLM flights
- Art Truck Shows initiative to bring Taiwan culture to Malaysia
- Former FIFA official: Infantino opposed blocking Mutko
- Justices allow Trump administration ban on most refugees
- Juventus fends off concern that it has taken a step backward
- German right-wing party on course to enter parliament
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Saudis support probe of Yemen crimes, but question 'timing'
- Dwarfs meet at festival in South African town
- UEFA charges Celtic for fan incident during PSG game
- US author George Saunders favorite to win Man Booker Prize
- Moody's: Qatar crisis a negative for all countries involved
- Claims questioned in South Africa ax murder trial
- Turkey shrugs off worries over Russian defense system
- German police say Briton's airport arrest likely life-saving
- Ohio couple: Thief stole 15-pound pet mini pig named Spam
- Squeeze on UK households continues as wage growth subdued
- Rights group urges India to ban shotgun pellets in Kashmir
- Russia seeks to calm tensions over czar love affair film
- Court sides with teacher fired for sex with 18-year-old
- Taiwan visa waiver for Filipinos could start in October
- Top Dems say Flynn left Mideast trip off security clearance
- Egypt: 2 conscripts, 5 militants killed in northern Sinai
- Florida nun dons habit, grabs chain saw to help after Irma
- South Sudan rebels accuse government of new offensive
- German minister urges Air Berlin pilots to drop walkout
- Man charged after toddler accidentally shoots 4-year-old
- Willie Nelson, Raitt to headline Texas storm benefit concert
- Spain's state prosecutor orders criminal investigation of more than 700 Catalan mayors for cooperating with referendum.
- Valtteri Bottas signs 1-year deal with Mercedes F1 team
- Study prompts call to examine flu vaccine and miscarriage
- Police arrest CEO of world's largest meatpacker
- Egypt prosecutors order detention of slain Italian's lawyer
- Trump wants lawmakers to 'move fast' on taxes
- Prosecutor investigates some 700 Catalan mayors over vote
- Centene up sharply after $3.75B acquisition of Fidelis in NY
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Target bumps up holiday hiring by 40 percent this year
- Irma wrecks tourist spots in Caribbean, spares Disney
- The Latest: Condemned killer praying with parents
- What to do when a hurricane blows away your vacation plans
- Hospital official says 2 dead, 7 wounded in explosion outside cricket stadium in Afghan capital
- Government revokes Dutch citizenship of 4 foreign fighters
- The Latest: Trump's tax talks 'productive,' White House says
- Medicaid fraud amnesty program criticized
- US producer prices increased 0.2 percent in August, led by energy costs jumping 3.3 percent
- Pakistani police probe alleged honor killing of teen couple
- US producer prices rose in August as energy costs shot up
- US says drone strikes in Somalia kill 6 al-Shabab members
- The Latest: Spanish PM urges against voting in referendum
- Officials: Bomber kills 7 outside Afghan cricket stadium
- Cops: Man's GPS led him to drive into Pennsylvania river
- Museum bids to acquire huge 'fatberg' clogging London sewer
- Riots in Kenya city after rumor about alleged election fraud
- Taiwanese boy who wins three Grand Slam junior titles this year
- Germany fights invasion of American crayfish in Berlin park
- The Latest: Sanders offers bill to expand Medicare to all
- Real Madrid extends Marcelo's contract until 2022
- Will Senate bargainers' deal on children's health pass?
- Damond family: Hoping for open process in charging decision
- Critics want Poland's defense minister suspended over ties
- Myanmar presidential spokesman says 176 ethnic Rohingya villages are now empty after all residents fled
- The Latest: Olympic celebrations already planned in Paris
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Russia reduces parking spaces at US consulates
- Markets Right Now: Mixed open of stocks on Wall Street
- Mayor: 5 dead from Florida nursing home that lost power after Hurricane Irma went through the state
- The 2017 Old Building New Life Awards begins accepting renovation projects Sept. 15
- Grand Slam Titles: 1; Serena Williams announces baby's birth
- Urawa beats Kawasaki 4-1 to reach ACL semifinals
- The Latest: Man accused of killing mother had gotten engaged
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Massachusetts study: Climate change threatens birds
- Sierra Leone agrees to accept 27 citizens deported from US
- Review: 'American Assassin' introduces a new action hero
- Sheriff's deputy delivers own son in back seat of family car
- Banks and tech companies pull US stocks slightly lower
- Menendez's corruption trial resumes with FBI agent testimony
- Rights group slams Egypt's 'nationalization' of media
- Court denies teacher's appeal in student's 1975 strangling
- Frank Bidart among poets on National Book Awards long list
- European court sides with Italian farmer pushing GM crops
- Gunmen forcibly enter UN human rights office in Burundi
- There's no need to spend $999 for a good phone these days
- Lauren. Ralph Lauren. Designer channels 007 in opulent show
- War crimes court renews call for Libyan officer's arrest
- AP NewsBreak: $20M-$30M Picasso portrait of muse up for sale
- Democrats capture GOP-held state seat in red Oklahoma
- Clinton's book publisher questions reviews from Amazon users
- Speaker Paul Ryan says in AP interview that GOP goal is to have tax overhaul enacted into law by end of this year
- Hunky cops photo prompts Facebook users to ask for arrests
- The Latest: Mattis sticks with current US nuclear framework
- AP Photos: The best from the Frankfurt auto show
- Ohio executes death row inmate who killed 2 people in 1992 in back-to-back robberies
- Le'Veon Bell tweet leads to Dairy Queen gig for a day
- Speaker Ryan says in AP interview that deporting people brought to US illegally as children not in America's interest
- AP interview: Ryan won't say tax cut won't raise deficit
- Lawsuit targets searches of electronic devices at US border
- US military gear reaches Poland ahead of Russian war games
- Law firm: Pete Domenici, former GOP senator from New Mexico known for budget and energy policy work, has died
- Law firm: Pete Domenici, former New Mexico senator, has died
- The Latest: Ryan reflects on Trump's 'bipartisan moment'
- US suspends visas for Cambodian foreign ministry officials
- White House: Trump to have dinner with Schumer and Pelosi
- Hurricane victims facing a long road to home reconstruction
- Prosecutors appeal gun ruling in Kansas plot against Somalis
- Putin meets Lebanon PM Hariri in Russia visit
- Evian tough to read after 9 different women's majors winners
- Who will take home Emmys this year? Here are our predictions
- APNewsBreak: US, New Jersey town agree on beach flooding fix
- Swiss investigate possible 'abusive pricing' by Booking.com
- ICC backing Pakistan's bid to host full cricket series
- Rescuers save entangled whale off of Cape Cod
- 5 charged with fatal abuse in girls' deaths on Colorado farm
- Belgian order defies pope, insists on allowing euthanasia
- Official: US insurance program could pay $11b for Harvey
- Hurricane's strike brought special risk to the oldest
- 48 teams kick off Europa League with Champions League aim
- Thousands evacuated as bomb threats sweep Russia
- Authorities: Customs officers hazing included 'rape table'
- Frankfurt auto show: Diesels improve, but will people buy?
- Obama to bring civic leaders Chicago in October
- Businesses far from the devastation can feel storm's impact
- Edith Windsor remembered as 'great' pioneer for gay rights
- Kenyan teen charged with 9 counts of murder in school fire
- Woman arrested near Prince George's London school
- Review: Cat Stevens sounds like his '70s self on new album
- Macedonian government says foreign investment drive 'a show'
- Justice won't allow FBI officials to speak to Senate panel
- Iran's president to address UN amid debate over nuclear deal
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- The Latest: Tech-oriented grad school opens in New York City
- Review: New producer for Foo Fighters, same rock result
- Lauren. Ralph Lauren. Designer conjures 007 in opulent show
- Mom to face sentencing for sons' bathtub drownings
- Wounded war vet names baby son after medics who saved him
- Senate rejects bipartisan push for a new war authorization to combat Islamic State, other terrorist groups
- Senate rejects bipartisan push for new US war authorization
- Late GOP Sen. Domenici had unique immigration link: his mom
- Music Review: A certain sameness on the Lone Bellow's latest
- Study: Asia's glaciers face massive melt from global warming
- Review: Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams show rootsy range
- Female athletes sue school district, alleging discrimination
- England to play NZ in autumn 2018 for 1st meeting in 4 years
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Clashes erupt over migrant center outside Rome
- Reports: Otani likely to sign with MLB in costly move
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma death toll rises; recovery cost soars
- Missouri teenager says teacher told her she was too 'busty'
- IOC makes bids official: Paris awarded 2024 Olympics; LA gets 2028 Games.
- Regulators take step to ban fracking near Delaware River
- Robot conducts tenor Bocelli, orchestra in Pisa
- Recordings: Police discuss break for prosecutor in crash
- Olympic double: IOC says yes to Paris in 24, and LA for 28
- Israel police: Hollywood mogul questioned in Netanyahu probe
- US budget deficit up slightly to $107.7 billion in August
- Girl suicide bomber attacks mosque in northern Cameroon
- Officer: Slender Man stabbing victim says defendant obsessed
- Ryan: Deporting young immigrants not in nation's interest
- Heavy rains take fizz out of Paris celebrations
- The Latest: Multiple ambulances sent to school shooting
- Mujica's wife assumes vice presidency in Uruguay
- Red Cross suspends work in vast region of South Sudan
- Larry King says he was operated on for lung cancer
- Sean Spicer, Chelsea Manning join list of Harvard fellows
- Fire official: Injuries at school shooting in Rockford, Washington, and 'threat eliminated'
- Amla, Perera power World XI to 7-wicket win vs Pakistan
- The Latest: Judge signs plan for US to pay for flooding fix
- Fire official: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at high school in Washington state
- 4 apparently lined up against a wall in Mexico, killed
- Trump nominee for FEMA post withdraws over travel audit
- Irma claims dozens of lives across Caribbean, United States
- The Latest: Mother gets 30 to 80 years in bathtub drownings
- Mourners remember Houston officer lost to Harvey's floods
- Weiner, Abedin appear before NYC judge handling divorce case
- Angola constitutional court validates last month's election
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Engine problems caused copter crash that killed Troy Gentry
- Ohio executes man convicted of back-to-back 1992 killings
- France: Man detained for punching pedestrians, police
- 1 dead, 3 injured in Washington state high school shooting
- The Latest: White House explains dinner with Dem leaders
- Angelina Jolie on her Cambodian epic and the power of family
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- APNewsBreak: Stampede suspected in dozens of walrus deaths
- Rookie prop Hames to start for NZ against South Africa
- Ex-Rikers guard gets 30 years in prison in inmate's death
- Blackjack!: Indians set AL record with 21st straight win
- Hurricane Baby: Woman forced to deliver at home during Irma
- Jason Day parts with only caddie he ever had
- Spy museum's newest: ax used on Trotsky, parts of Powers' U2
- Pathologist suspected of drunken driving toted human organs
- Federal agencies ordered to stop using Kaspersky software
- Gov. Sandoval concerned about public pot lounges, cafes
- Denny's says mascot looks like a breakfast sausage should
- Review: Jennifer Lawrence stuns in the audacious 'mother!'
- Goodbye Cassini: Saturn spacecraft gets funny opera send-off
- Frank from Falls Church, VA, to mow White House lawn
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Flare lands near referee in Champions League game
- Scientists hope to restore extinct Galapagos turtle species
- IOC president warned 8 years ago about Nuzman, Rio Olympics
- Anti-gang troopers being sent to Long Island high schools
- Marlins-Brewers series moved to Milwaukee because of Irma
- Texas Trump supporter tapped for Federal Election Commission
- The Latest: Man accused in Kansas bomb plot blames others
- Farmer barred from market over gay marriage goes to court
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Duchene situation hovers over Avalanche as NHL camps open
- Ronaldo scores twice as Madrid opens with 3-0 win over APOEL
- Western Digital and Hologic skid; Centene, Nordstrom climb
- Still in exile, Shakhtar beats Napoli in Champions League
- Manager of nursing home where 6 died has been charged before
- Man City spoils Feyenoord's Champions League return 4-0
- Sporting's Besler: Out of concussion recovery comes a book
- Flare endangers referee as Maribor, Spartak draw 1-1
- Leipzig draws 1-1 with Monaco on Champions League debut
- AP PHOTOS: Millions without power as Irma's death toll grows
- Kane double gives Tottenham win over Dortmund in CL opener
- Greece: Oil from tanker's sinking prompts beach warnings
- How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday
- Besiktas defeats Porto 3-1 in Champions League opener
- Federal appeals court agrees to rehear Ferguson lawsuit
- CFL eliminates full contact padded practices during season
- Shiffrin slalom rival Velez Zuzulova hurts knee in training
- BC-US--Index, US
- Uruguay sets up pot-only shops after challenge by banks
- Baby's birth doesn't stop Golovkin training for big fight
- Irma sends South Florida retail spending down 72 percent
- Irma's fury in the Keys: So loud 'it hurt your eardrums'
- US West's wildfires spark calls to thin tree-choked forests
- Irma's life and demise: 2 weeks of destruction and fear
- Q&A: Del Toro on his festival sensation and love of monsters
- Eagles quarterback Wentz glad he could inspire Miss America
- Venezuela government delegates arrive for possible talks
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- After Irma, reverse migration back to Florida begins
- Trump proclaims National Hispanic Heritage Month
- Scott suggests Trump be more careful on racial matters
- Tropical Storm Max forms off Mexico's Pacific coast, not expected to strengthen before landfall
- The Latest: FBI interviews editor who worked for Flynn
- Business Highlights
- Irish soccer opens match-fixing investigation over friendly
- Tropical Storm Max forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast
- Ex-pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli has bail revoked in New York securities fraud case, heads to jail
- How to fix identity-theft issues posed by the Equifax hack
- 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's bail revoked; he heads to jail
- Ronaldo back with brace as Madrid, Man City, Spurs win in CL
- Sevilla fights back to draw 2-2 at Liverpool
- WADA clears 95 Russian doping cases, still pursuing others
- Airlines work to restore normal operations after hurricanes
- Los Angeles wins 2028 Olympics
- 8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath
- The Latest: Mayor: Probe shows policies broken in nurse case
- Best Buy says it will no longer sell Kaspersky software
- EPA delays rules limiting wastewater from coal power plants
- Man pleads guilty to killing Texas deputy at gas station
- Hoyer looks to distance 49ers from recent history in Seattle
- Bucs back on job, preparing for delayed season opener
- Tavecchio sticks with NFL dream and kicks way to history
- White House officials suggest Comey should be prosecuted
- EPA head: No renewable fuel promise made to ex-Trump adviser
- Israel, Colombia pledge cooperation in post-conflict era
- Redskins' Cousins aims to rebound vs mentor McVay's Rams
- Manning not worried about Giants offense after 1 game
- Bucs back on job, preparing for delayed season opener
- The Latest: Psychologist says girl suffered shared delusion
- UN chief: Myanmar Rohingyas are victims of ethnic cleansing
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- Australian NRL Playoffs Glance
- Prosecutor: Former rap mogul's girlfriend sold video
- AP Source: Josh Richardson gets $42M deal to stay with Heat
- After Irma, Dolphins back to football on California coast
- The Latest: Trial begins for NBA players accused of assault
- Texans LB Brian Cushing suspended 10 games by NFL
- The Latest: New Seattle mayor sworn in after Murray resigns
- After arrest, radio host quits 'Boomer and Carton' show
- UN chief says he hopes for constructive relations with Trump
- Transcript of AP interview with Ryan
- Kings' Zach Randolph gets community service after LA arrest
- Titans QB Mariota focused on winning vs Jags, not revenge
- Taiwan headline news
- Guatemalan lawmakers reduce punishment for campaign crimes
- Scientists: Future of oldest tree species on Earth in peril
- World Cup qualifying: Syria to play Australia in Malaysia
- 'Sopranos' mobster, veteran actor Frank Vincent dies at 80
- Trump warns Colombia it may be decertified as drug war ally
- Book says India can learn from progress made by Taiwan
- All-Canadian final set for US Senior Women's Amateur
- Schumer, Pelosi announce deal with Trump to protect young immigrants; will include border security, but no wall
- Document: Suspect told police he left during Alaska shooting
- The Latest: Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants
- Study: US government its own worst enemy
- UFC strips Jones, reinstates Cormier as 205-pound champion
- 21 club: Indians set AL record with 21st straight win
- Study: US government its own worst enemy
- A fire department official in Malaysia says a fire at an Islamic school has killed at least 25 people, mostly teenagers
- Fire at Islamic school in Malaysia kills 25, mostly teens
- Media director exits in Australian Olympic Committee revamp
- Braves score 7 off Scherzer in victory over Nats
- Tsai outlines policies for comics, games industries at awards show
- Vietnam police widens probes into oil and gas giant company
- Longest Major League Win Streaks
- Taiwan issues heavy rain warnings as Talim passes
- The Latest: Weiner seeks leniency at his sexting sentencing
- Japanese cyclist dies of injuries sustained from Taroko rockfall
- WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results
- Australia makes 1 change to starting XV for Argentina test
- Flamenco revolutionary Israel Galván to perform in Taiwan
- Australian senator argues for burqa ban in public places
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Trump delivers shock rebuke to Colombia over cocaine surge
- LEADING OFF: Indians aim for 22nd straight, Miller off DL
- Canadian truck driver pleads guilty in fatal NY hit-and-run
- The Latest: Official says school applied for safety approval
- Heinz Awards: Doc in Flint, Michigan, water crisis, 4 others
- Jordan king links Syria border opening to better security
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Marbury hopes to finish off career back in NBA
- Wisconsin Legislature to approve $3B incentive for Foxconn
- Confusion hits consumer market over US ban of Kaspersky
- Vettel relying on Singapore experience to regain F1 lead
- Rights group says millions in Syria school aid goes missing
- Nearly 3 weeks into Rohingya crisis, aid remains scarce
- Malaysia official: Improper wall blocked exit in deadly fire
- Police say 19 people drowned after an overloaded boat capsized in northern India, search on for about 31 missing
- Boat capsizes in Indian river, killing 19; about 31 missing
- Darvish, Bellinger combine to lead Dodgers past Giants 4-1
- New alliance urges easing of rules on revocation of Taiwan citizenship
- Sean Spicer pressed (gently) as 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' guest
- The Latest: India pledges food, mosquito nets for Rohingya
- Executive attempts suicide after 22-year sentence for gutter oil scandal
- Texas' Holton Hill a surprise scoring threat for Longhorns
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- Iraqi Kurds to vote on independence despite region's fears
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBO--Major League Linescores
- Turkey: Iraq's Kurds will pay 'price' for independence vote
- Tunisia pardons thousands with corrupt pasts, amid protest
- Taiwan closely watches Trump’s plans for a China visit
- Samsung invests in autonomous driving
- Top 10 Taiwanese instant noodles of all time: Ramen Rater
- Asian markets fall after disappointing China data
- Death of 8 at Florida nursing home sounds alarms after Irma
- India, Japan start work on high-speed train during Abe visit
- Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills district police chief
- School shooting: A gun jams, and a student tries to help
- 9 killed, 9 trapped in China mine, tunnel accidents
- The Latest: Malaysia lowers death toll in dorm fire to 23
- Qatar emir due in Turkey for first trip since Gulf crisis
- Bruce, (W)indians enjoying record ride together
- Oldest residents' safety more vulnerable during disasters
- Transcript of AP interview with Ryan
- Evacuated IS militants reach extremist stronghold in Syria
- Taiwan’s Chen Ying-chu breaks roller sports world record again
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: President Trump to visit; costs rising
- Phones help crabbers retrieve gear before it kills whales
- UC Berkeley under tight security for conservative speaker
- EU migration chief favors ending internal border checks
- Vietnam braces for storm Doksuri ordering evacuation
- Defending champion McHale reaches quarterfinals in Japan
- Finnish woman abducted in Afghanistan has been freed
- US set to extend Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal
- Taiwanese TV team robbed in Paris
- Trump blocks Chinese purchase of US semiconductor maker
- Life and death of Irma: 2 weeks of fury and devastation end
- Bae has 3-over 74 in return to golf after 2-year army duty
- Use of technology eyed in fight against modern slavery
- Trump heads to southwestern Florida to survey Irma recovery
- Irma pushes Florida's poor closer to the edge of ruin
- AP NewsBreak: Medicare card remake to protect seniors
- Mattis' message: US is not intimidated by North Korea
- Excerpts from AP interview with House Speaker Paul Ryan
- AP interview: Ryan backs off promise not to add to deficit
- China navy ships depart for joint drills with Russia
- Pakistan election body issues arrest warrant for politician
- China's foreign investment plunges after official curbs
- Japan: North Korea threat to sink Japan is 'outrageous'
- Germany takes over at top of FIFA rankings from Brazil
- FIFA World Rankings List for September
- Norwegians find well-preserved Viking-era sword
- Japan commission supports nuclear power despite Fukushima
- The Latest: Deaths at nursing home sound alarms after Irma
- Democrats say they have deal with Trump on young immigrants
- New plastic Jane Austen 10-pound note launched in UK
- Stars to honor country singer Troy Gentry at Opry memorial
- Tillerson visits London for talks on North Korea, Libya
- Giro d'Italia cycling race will open next year's event in Israel, the first time it will start outside Europe
- Taiwan premier promises workweek reform after hearing lawmakers
- Giro d'Italia to open 2018 race in Israel
- Israel says international marathon body playing politics
- Indonesia releases family detained for joining IS in Syria
- Ticket sales start for 2018 World Cup in Russia
- China mourns death of oldest panda
- Jitters as Russia-Belarus war games set to begin
- Prosecutor drops charges for 2 men arrested at RNC protest
- Taiwan signs US$3 billion procurement deal for U.S. grains
- Man fined NT$600,000 for flying drone into restricted area
- Greece: Cleanup crews struggle to clean up oil spill
- Chinese netizens enraged after Taiwanese vlogger describes trip 'abroad' to Beijing
- Cuba mystery deepens: US diplomats walking in and out of narrowly confined sound blasts, including in a Havana hotel
- Attacked in bed, safe a few feet away: Cuba mystery deepens
- Dilemma for Bank of England over whether to raise rates
- UK asks regulator to probe standards doubts over Fox-Sky bid
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Tension builds in Spain as Catalans defy Madrid over ballot
- Trump denies deal was made with Democrats on young immigrants, says 'massive border' security needed
- Rudi Garcia on the hot seat in Marseille
- London fire probe chief: Survivors feel 'anger and betrayal'
- Golden Pin Design Award announces 2017 Design Mark recipients
- Reports: China orders bitcoin exchanges to shut down
- Iraq holding hundreds of foreign IS women near Mosul
- The Latest: Trump denies deal with Dems on young immigrants
- UNICEF says up to 400,000 Rohingya have fled recent Myanmar violence and entered Bangladesh
- Bank of England opts to keep its main interest rate on hold at record low 0.25 percent despite above-target inflation
- The Latest: Bank of England keeps interest rates low
- Romania: 1 Briton dead, 3 injured in car crash
- Bayern problems mounting after unconvincing start to season
- Pouille to open for France in Davis Cup semifinals
- Booking.com defends pricing after Swiss launch investigation
- Saudi pilot dies during operation against al-Qaida in Yemen
- Iraqi parliament dismisses Kirkuk governor upon PM request
- Harvey, Irma winds could topple German re-insurer's profits
- Pension funds to buy majority in Copenhagen airport operator
- Sweden charges Syrian asylum-seeker with war crimes
- Qatar diplomatic crisis engulfs a major US military base
- Merkel calls for German automakers to regain consumer trust
- Latin Mass fans celebrate 10-year anniversary, without pope
- JPMorgan Chase investing $40M in Chicago neighborhoods
- Selena Gomez undergoes kidney transplant due to lupus
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Scientists: Ash tree species pushed to brink of extinction
- The Latest: Russia fires missiles at IS targets in Syria
- Lawyer: Man tried to kill ailing wife to end her suffering
- Long-endangered snow leopard upgraded to 'vulnerable' status
- Trial opens in Turkey against 2 hunger-striking teachers
- Egypt renews push to end Palestinian split
- South Africa's Johnny Clegg begins last international tour
- Hurricane Max forms off southern Mexico's Pacific coast, forecast to hit land
- Applications for US jobless benefits dip 14,000 but remain elevated by hurricane disruptions
- US consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in August, most in 7 months as gas, housing costs climbed
- Higher gas, housing costs lift US consumer prices 0.4 pct.
- US jobless benefit applications fell by 14,000 last week
- Hurricane Max forms off southern Mexico, eyes landfall
- Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders on young immigrants, needs "massive border security"
- Hiddink is willing to help South Korea improve for World Cup
- American ballers find their Dream Teams in Africa
- Governor of Iraq's southern Thi Qar province says militants attack checkpoint and restaurant, killing at least 10
- Student sues Ohio university to play football this season
- Indonesia raises alert level for Bali volcano
- The Latest: At least 10 dead in attack on Iraq checkpoint
- Greece: Arbitration begins with Canadian gold mine
- Inter emerging as dark horse for title under Spalletti
- Play scrapped at rain-hit women's major, will start Friday
- Turkish plane evacuated in Germany after telephone threat
- Coupon books for Taiwan's 2017 Penghu Autumn Festival are up for grabs
- Greece sells railway company to Italian state operator
- Governor of Iraq's southern Thi Qar province raises death toll from attack on checkpoint and restaurant to 45
- Hospital staff took photos of patient with item in genitals
- UK terrorism-related arrests hit record high in last year
- Russia war games in Belarus spark anxiety in Baltics
- 2 security personnel killed, 26 hurt by bombs in S. Thailand
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Winfrey joins '60 Minutes' for 50th anniversary year
- Blue paint dumped on iconic Wall Street bull's head
- Giant water lilies exhibition in Taipei extended to September 30
- The Latest: Trump praises Florida recovery efforts
- Kremlin condemns bomb hoaxes as 'telephone terrorism'
- Pharmacist charged with trying to kill ill mom with insulin
- Prime ministers of Greece, Italy meet on Corfu
- Coutinho is back but problems run deeper at Liverpool
- Search continues for 3 missing after tanker, dredger collide
- Real Madrid extends Isco's contract until end of 2022 season
- More testimony about free travel expected at Menendez trial
- Poll: 93 percent of Mexicans have 'no confidence' in Trump
- Hong Kong singer and actress Josie Ho is making new music
- American stars Morgan, Rapinoe donating salaries to charity
- UEFA charges Spartak Moscow after flare fired at referee
- Civil rights groups head to NY court in immigration case
- European Union extends sanctions against Russia over Ukraine
- Alonso hints at McLaren stay with new engine deal imminent
- Husker Du drummer, singer Grant Hart dies of cancer
- Scott admonishes Trump to be more careful on racial matters
- Egypt president expects inflation to fall by half in 2018
- Real Sociedad looking to show it can contend at the top
- US stocks dip after record run as tech companies skid
- Pakistan tells MSF to shut down in a tribal region
- Kremlin condemns US ban on Kaspersky Labs software
- McBride and Goggins return as 'Vice Principals' class act
- Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications
- Different ways to zap your debt: Which is for you?
- Klein, Gessen among National Book Award nominees
- O bluetiful: Crayola announces name of new blue hue
- AP Interview: Fury wins acne battle, targets world title
- Wisconsin chocolatier, Mars candy company resolve dispute
- Anti-doping group wants Winter Games ban of Russian leaders
- Trump says 'ultimately' border wall must be part of immigration deal; 'If we don't have the wall, we're doing nothing.'
- Police arrest mother's husband after 3 children killed
- Dad of new grad charged in 4 deaths has unanswered questions
- Tropical Storm Norma forms in Pacific off Mexico, forecast to head toward Baja California Peninsula
- Bruins sign Pastrnak to 6-year, $40 million deal
- Cambodia suspending US MIA searches over visa ban
- Trump says he's 'not looking at citizenship' for young immigrants in US illegally; 'We're not looking at amnesty.'
- The Latest: Tropical Storm Norma forms in Pacific off Mexico
- Police in Kosovo raid Serbia's Red Cross offices
- Wiesberger, Finch lead in rain-hit first round of KLM Open
- Egyptian, Saudi warplanes take part in joint war games
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- Baby No. 2 on way for Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo
- Sen. McConnell says Suu Kyi urges aid for western Myanmar
- Former UN leader Ban Ki-moon tabbed for IOC ethics chair
- Equifax victims may face another hassle in buying an iPhone
- Long-term US mortgage rates remain at lowest level this year
- Princess Diana's silver card case sells for almost $21,000
- Long-term US mortgage rates remain at lowest level this year
- EU hardens measures against North Korea over weapons tests
- The Latest: Office Depot to stop selling Kaspersky software
- Appeal filed in Canada child-bride case
- Tall tail: Record-setting cats share home near Detroit
- Greece: Police detain 2 Turks entering country illegally
- Markets Right Now: US stocks edge mostly higher at midday
- TMZ's Levin visits celebs in their homes for new series
- UN promotes mediation to end Libya chaos and restore peace
- House passes $1.2T omnibus spending bill
- Jim Gaffigan's wife says she doing well after brain surgery
- AP PHOTOS: A young Rohingya mother's horrified discovery
- Army spokesman says special operations soldiers injured in explosion during training at North Carolina's Fort Bragg
- Coast Guard: Most fuel spilled from tank farm unrecoverable
- As stocks set highs, investors still worry about next crash
- Italy's premier says committed to citizenship legislation
- Yemeni rebel leader threatens attack on UAE territory
- Mexico: 3 slain, left with party hats ahead of holiday
- Got old phones? Here's how to reuse, recycle or sell them
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- The Latest: School shooting suspect to appear in court
- Brazil agriculture minister's home raided in graft probe
- The Latest: Wisconsin Assembly debates $3B for Foxconn
- For Red Cross, hurricanes bring both donations and criticism
- Jurors weigh case of New Jersey man burned by caustic beer
- Harvey charities raise more than $350M in less than 3 weeks
- Summer may be getting longer in waters off New England
- Water board fined $50K for black discharge at Niagara Falls
- As Mueller probe intensifies, so do Trump attacks on Comey
- Comedy Central keeps Noah at 'Daily Show' through 2022
- 2nd expert says teen in Slender Man stabbing was delusional
- Trump says he hopes FL Gov. Scott runs for Senate
- 'A Fantastic Woman' could lead to trans history at Oscars
- WWII remains on Pacific island identified as Detroit man
- Bulgarian court sentences 3 Syrians on terrorism charges
- The Latest: US urges China to use oil leverage on NKorea
- Man who killed Texas police officer had 'RIP COPS' tattoo
- Video to come out of 1st fatal NYPD shooting since bodycams
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Lawyer: Challenger to admit payment from US rep's campaign
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- French city to send misspelled Montpelier jerseys to Vermont
- Woman arrested near Prince George's school is free on bail
- BC-GLF--KLM Open Scores
- Nestle buys into high-end coffee buzz with Blue Bottle
- Phoenix sheriff pardoned by Trump hits the speaking circuit
- Google hit with lawsuit over gender pay
- Man says he served as lookout as friend shot Tennessee woman
- Man gets prison for breaking into homes, raping 6-year-old
- Group: UN mishandling Central African Republic abuse claims
- J.P. Donleavy, Irish-American author of "The Ginger Man," has died in Ireland at age 91
- Pakistani linked to US-designated terror group runs for seat
- J.P. Donleavy, author of 'The Ginger Man,' dies at age 91
- House passes bill targeting gang members for deportation
- French minister advocates for jailed journalist in Turkey
- Company under fire for opioid marketing files patent suit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Tied down with late budget, lawmakers warned to keep on ties
- Avs forward Matt Duchene reports to camp amid uncertainty
- Stockley ruling may be imminent; National Guard on standby
- Federal Trade Commission investigating Equifax breach
- Zimbabwe orders players home after bomb blast in Afghanistan
- 150th anniversary of pioneering composer Amy Beach observed
- Longtime Trump ally Stone to appear before House intel panel
- Amnesty decries 'campaign of burnings' targeting Rohingya
- Ruling may be imminent in St. Louis police shooting case
- Arsenal's Europa League game against Cologne delayed by fans
- Sporting KC signs 17-year-old, continues youth movement
- Hoeven, industry want study of North Dakota oil potential
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Trump administration backs bill to halt aid to Palestinians
- The Latest: Mayor: Barcelona will vote in Catalan referendum
- Arsenal delay start, AC Milan start with romp in Europa
- Irma claims dozens of lives across Caribbean, United States
- Texas could seek $50B in federal housing aid after Harvey
- Review: Jolie imbues Cambodia drama with skill, intelligence
- Caribbean families separate to rebuild lives after storm
- The Latest: Trump calls Mnuchin 'honorable man'
- Gaga pulls out of Rock in Rio, posts photo of IV in her arm
- The Latest: Streets around UC Berkeley closed before speech
- Sports in virtual reality sounds cool, but can feel distant
- Fergie and Josh Duhamel separate after 8 years of marriage
- Possible US citizen fighting with Islamic State in US hands
- Martinez fired from Spain's Fed Cup and Davis Cup teams
- France revamps military force patrolling on its territory
- Top anti-doping expert Gary Wadler dead at 78
- PVH and Equifax slip while Tenet and Boeing rise
- Brazil's attorney general charges President Michel Temer with obstruction of justice and leading a criminal organization
- The Latest: Brazil's Temer charged with obstructing justice
- Guatemalans fear bill will replace sentences with fines
- Trump tests loyal base with immigration flirtation with Dems
- Rookie Luke Weaver shines again, Cardinals top Reds
- Cassini spacecraft: 'Magnifying glass' at Saturn until end
- 2 Minnesota moms charged in Michigan genital mutilation case
- Police: 5-year-old girl found locked in closet without food
- How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday
- Betances still upset over Girardi bringing in Chapman
- Alvarez sees a knockout and a great fight against Triple G
- Kyrinis wins all-Canadian final in US Senior Women's Am
- Hurricane Max makes landfall on Mexico's southern Pacific coast
- Trump plans 'busy 10 days' in Asia in November
- Census figures show drop in Detroit poverty rate
- Business Highlights
- US nuke commander "assumes" NKoreans tested H-bomb
- Some weird and wonderful moments of NY Fashion Week
- Hurricane Irma set records for The Weather Channel, too
- US wildfire costs hit record $2.3 billion; season isn't over
- Forest Service spends record $2B battling forest fires
- Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 4-10
- Soldier killed during training exercise at Fort Hood
- Industry panel recommends roll back of aviation safety rules
- South Korea says North Korea fires unidentified missile from its capital, Pyongyang
- Ragged All Blacks to face revived Springboks in Rugby Champs
- IndyCar has a 5-driver battle for season championship
- Rugby Championship weekend teams
- Colorado governor denies pardon for woman facing deportation
- Lords of the Underground rapper Doitall running for office
- South Korea says North has fired another missile
- Trump renews talk of 'bad dudes' opposing white supremacists
- South Korea says missile launched by North flew over Japan
- MLB hopes to approve Marlins sale before November
- The Latest: Defense questions trial witness's drug use
- CIA director is no-show at event at Harvard
- Environmentalists sue to block border wall with Mexico
- North Korea fires another missile over Japan
- Research on big ears, crocodile gambling wins Ig Nobels
- Leishman opens with a 62 to lead BMW Championship
- Atlanta tests self-driving vehicle in heart of the city
- In response to lawsuit, Hastert denies bathroom stall attack
- UN adopts new mission aimed at reintegrating Colombia rebels
- Trump says no decision yet on Yellen but likes her 'a lot'
- AP Explains: Brazil president charged, and what comes next
- Lynx center Sylvia Fowles selected WNBA MVP
- Manfred says MLB willing to wait 2 years for Otani
- BC-SOC--Europa League Results
- Ex-head of Shell USA to lead Houston's recovery after Harvey
- Dallas removes statue of Robert E. Lee from centerpiece of park named for the Confederate general
- Man says he served as lookout as friend shot Tennessee woman
- BC-GLF--BMW Championship Scores
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee removed from Dallas park
- The Latest: Pompeo cancels Harvard speech over Manning
- Texas nursing home that kept residents in floodwaters raided
- LEADING OFF: Price to bullpen, lots at stake for Cards-Cubs
- Ex-NBA player sentenced to prison for selling stolen guns
- Hit parade: White Sox pound out 25, rout Tigers 17-7
- The Latest: Trump signs resolution condemning hate groups
- NFL streaming service says it has no excuses for poor debut
- Chargers make their LA debut against well-rested Dolphins
- Peter Uihlein leads Web.com Tour Finals event in Boise
- The Latest: Judge allows rape convict to play football
- Ravioli crystal au trône de la sélection des plats spéciaux de Miaoli
- Former Wallaby Higginbotham cleared over police incident
- Venezuela's government and opposition advance in talks
- Taiwan headline news
- Indians becoming more generous: Study
- Lee Ming-che sham trial highlights international indifference to China’s human rights abuses
- Forward Sofia Huerta switches from Mexico to United States
- Rookie Robles spurs Nationals' 5-2 victory over Braves
- Edgardo Bauza replaces Van Marwijk as coach of Saudi Arabia
- BC-BBA--Indians Winning Streak
- Catch 22: Indians rally, win AL-record 22nd straight game
- Two Taiwan films hold first international screenings at Canada festival
- Hyundai Motor to launch Genesis midsize sedan in US in 2018
- Marijuana cigar bar busted by Kaohsiung cops
- Catch 22: Indians rally, win AL-record 22nd straight game
- Taipei ranked 61 as the world least stressful city
- Capitals' Ovechkin releases statement about Olympics
- Australia sees no tour to Pakistan "in short term"
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- Chinese bitcoin exchange announces it is ending trading
- BC-FBN--NFL Standings
- Watson runs for TD, leads Texans over Bengals 13-9 in debut
- Timeline: Key recent weapons tests by North Korea
- LEADING OFF: Indians aim for 23rd win in row, Price to 'pen
- US figure skating champ Nathan Chen wins on home ice
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Weakening Tropical Storm Max dumps rain on southern Mexico
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- WNBA Playoff Glance
- Video game players get varsity treatment at more US colleges
- MLB Capsules: Indians win 22nd in a row in walk-off
- Bae misses cut in return to golf after 2-year army duty
- Lynx, Sparks go 2-0 up in WNBA semifinals, can clinch Sunday
- Bottas never felt "in a panic" about new Mercedes deal
- Entire Philippine city police sacked over killings, robbery
- Taiwanese going for gold iPhones
- Jury to soon get case of teen tried in Slender Man stabbing
- Typhoon Doksuri slams into central Vietnam with winds, rains
- With ruling near in ex-St. Louis officer's trial, calm urged
- Vegas rolls out red, white, green carpet for Mexican holiday
- Ruling near in former St. Louis officer's shooting trial
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- AP News Guide: What to know about the Qatar crisis
- In a first, Taiwan finds Chinese student guilty of spying
- Sirens sound as North Korea again sends a missile over Japan
- NASA space psychology subjects ending 8 months of isolation
- King's forces arrest prominent Saudis in warning to critics
- Chinese rescuers try to reach 9 trapped construction workers
- Some Olympic leaders impatient with onslaught of scandals
- Asia shares mixed after North Korea's latest missile launch
- North Korea fires missile over Japan in longest-ever flight
- Sewage spills add to misery in hurricane-battered Florida
- Rihanna, Dave Chappelle team up to raise money for charity
- Renault-Nissan promises 12 new electric vehicles by 2022
- Trump tests loyal base with immigration flirtation with Dems
- Boston's new home run: A marathon staged inside Fenway Park
- Paris police: Soldier attacked in subway, no one hurt
- Trump, lawmakers squabble over whether they struck a deal
- Fire seen in Myanmar village, Rohingya huddle in Bangladesh
- Vulnerable residents a concern in Hurricane Irma aftermath
- Ovechkin, NHL players grudgingly accept Olympic absence
- The Latest: Renault-Nissan aims to sell 14M cars by 2022
- Schools seek to help immigrants amid mixed signals on DACA
- Pakistan court rejects ex-PM's petition against removal
- Qatari emir meeting Merkel in 1st trip abroad since crisis
- NASA's Cassini spacecraft at Saturn nears fiery finale
- Mickelson, Bradley working their way back to better golf
- Stargazers eye the nation's first dark sky reserve in Idaho
- India: Indian soldier killed in Pakistan firing in Kashmir
- Officials: More than 80 dead in IS-claimed Iraq attack
- British police say they are attending an incident at a southwest London subway station after reports of an explosion
- London police, ambulance confirm 'incident' on subway
- Chinese man convicted in Taiwan of security violations
- South Korea responds to North Korea’s missile launch
- Malaysia prepares mass burial for school fire victims
- The Latest: Reports of burns among passengers on Tube train
- Angry Birds maker Rovio valued at $1 billion in planned IPO
- Defense chief: Philippine-wide martial law 'very remote'
- Catalans ask Rajoy to agree to an independence referendum
- Amis tribe celebrates harvest festival in New Taipei
- Singapore will host Formula One races until 2021
- Clashes between troops and IS intensify in central Syria
- London firefighters are leading passengers off a train along subway tracks close to station where "incident" occurred.
- Cambodian leader, angry with US, wants Peace Corps out
- Southeast Asian Overseas Chinese do not see China as their country
- Juve president Agnelli faces possible ban over ticket sales
- UNICEF says Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar include an estimated 240,000 children
- Police declare reported explosion on London subway a terrorist incident
- The Latest: Counterterror probe in Paris attempted attack
- Police confirm there was fire on London Tube train, a number of people injured
- Jose expected to become a hurricane again in the Atlantic
- The Latest: UNICEF estimates 240,000 children fled Myanmar
- Thais go #IvoryFree with WildAid and USAID
- Tsai congratulates Singapore’s 1st female president
- The Latest: China condemns latest NKorea launch, urges talks
- Somali refugee's American dream on hold as Trump ban debated
- AP sources: After US confronted Cuba, Raul Castro personally assured US envoy that Cuba didn't sicken American diplomats
- Arsenal conducts review into crowd disorder in Cologne match
- In Namibia, 1533 Portuguese shipwreck's relics hidden away
- Castro's denial: Personal assurance clouds probe of attacks
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 9/18/2017
- Ricciardo crushes lap record in Singapore GP practice
- Reported explosion and stampede at London subway station
- McHale extends title defense into Japan Women's Open semis
- London Ambulance Service says 18 people hospitalized in subway attack, none with serious or life-threatening injuries
- Davis Cup: Kazakhstan leads Argentina 1-0 in playoff
- UN: Global hunger rising with conflicts, climate shocks
- Police say international troops attacked in Afghanistan
- Crocodile suspected in death of UK reporter in Sri Lanka
- Harvard removes title for Chelsea Manning amid CIA spat
- Norwegian foreign minister to head World Economic Forum
- Police say London subway fire was caused by detonation of improvised explosive device
- Police say 18 people injured in London subway explosion largely suffered flash burns
- Real-life road trip helped 'Brad's Status' actors bond
- Some major attacks in Europe in recent years
- Catholic leaders trying to correct sins of Poland's leaders
- Brady: Concussions part of 'the physical nature of our game'
- The Latest: Fumes from generator suspected in woman's death
- German nationalist leader: can be proud of wartime soldiers
- Trump says London attack by 'loser terrorist'
- The Latest: NASA's Cassini spacecraft at Saturn nears finale
- US State Department tweets gratitude for Taiwan’s Harvey donation
- The Latest: Trump uses London incident to defend travel ban
- McLaren splits with Honda, names Renault as engine supplier
- Park fires 63, uses fresh start to lead Evian major
- Police commissioner: No direct threats to New York City
- Spanish minister: Central government is taking over payments of essential services in Catalonia amid independence bid
- Former prosecutor tied to 'Serial' case running for office
- Mueller meets with House Judiciary chairman, top Democrat
- Half-million people flee Central African Republic's violence
- Vatican diplomat in Washington is recalled in child porn investigation, will face Vatican criminal probe
- Vatican diplomat recalled amid child porn investigation
- The Latest: Turkey, Russia, Iran to coordinate zones
- Australian NRL Playoffs Glance
- NASA says Cassini spacecraft has burned up in the skies over Saturn as planned, ending a 20-year mission
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- The Latest: Madrid takes over Catalonia bills to quell vote
- Broncos into National Rugby League semis, beat Penrith 13-6
- No Taiwanese injured in London explosion: MOFA
- New home for Falcons as they welcome formidable Packers
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup – September 15
- Broncos field goal blocker has been cut 6 times in the NFL
- Lombard president say autonomy referendum can change Europe
- EU to crack down on abuses in financing of European parties
- US retail sales dipped 0.2 percent in August, weakest in six months, as auto sales fell
- Trump demands ESPN apologize for anchor's tweets
- US retail sales dipped 0.2 pct. in August as auto sales fell
- Survey: Factory activity in New York state remains solid
- Slovenia sues EU Commission over Croatia Teran wine permit
- EU official urges Serbia to work on bloc's membership
- Taiwan to end ban on Japanese beef imports
- Pennsylvania Turnpike removing call boxes due to cellphones
- Police: People dressed as ninjas started fires in building
- Iceland's center-right government collapses as member quits
- Germany's Merkel backs French reforms, says patience needed
- Missouri day care operator charged with attempted kidnapping
- Documents: School shooting came after troubling behavior
- Polish lawmakers OK more defense spending as Russia in mind
- US industrial production plunged 0.9 percent in August, most in 8 years, after Hurricane Harvey hammers factories
- Harvey sends US industrial production down most in 8 years
- With Everton wobbling, Rooney set for tough return to United
- Jennifer Garner posts laughing gas video after dental work
- Year after bombing, military race comes back stronger
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Former top UN official: FIFA leaders 'violate' conduct rules
- Markets Right Now: Stocks edge mostly higher in early trade
- French Olympic delegation back in Paris feting 2024 victory
- Massachusetts man gets probation in killing of baby swans
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May says official terrorism threat level remains at 'severe,' not being raised to critical.
- Judge acquits white ex-St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in 2011 shooting death of black man
- Atletico Madrid goes back in time with its new stadium
- Latest: St. Louis ex-police officer not guilty in killing
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US businesses increase stockpiles in July
- US stocks quiet as banks rise and technology companies fall
- Timeline surrounding officer's murder trial in St. Louis
- A look at high-profile police-related deaths of US blacks
- Trump re-ups his support for merit-based immigration plan
- Davis Cup: Lajovic upsets Pouille for Serbia to lead France
- The Latest: Girl's mind 'broken' in Slender Man attack
- Trump invites 11-year-old boy to mow Rose Garden lawn
- Irma claims dozens of lives across Caribbean, United States
- Polish PM tries to counter critics on justice system changes
- Japan Women's Open Results
- 9 arrested off campus during UC Berkeley conservative speech
- Oil spill forces Greek authorities to close Athens beaches
- Artists revision Stalin's communist utopia for Soviet Jews
- Essex win first English cricket league title in 25 years
- Jennifer Egan, Jesmyn Ward are National Book Award nominees
- No-confidence vote in Peru forces Cabinet resignations
- Turkey to release jailed French journalist: Watchdog group
- NY Gov. Cuomo heads to US Virgin Islands to assess damage
- Kolo Toure retires, gets position in Celtic's coaching staff
- French child murderer in famous case to be released
- Expert declares qualified end to water crisis in Flint
- NFL and CFL team up on youth flag football
- Former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova fires coach David Kotyza
- Testimony underway in trial of Oklahoma beheading suspect
- Macy's trims holiday hires by nearly 4 percent
- Homicide victim's ashes being sent to Britain 40 years later
- Man to trial on charges he sent Hannibal Lecter pic to judge
- Drone strike kills 3 militants in NW Pakistan, say officials
- Judge sets date for Cosby retrial on sexual assault charges
- Employers stepped up hiring in 6 US states last month
- Champagne on ice: London Fashion Week off and running
- Brazil brings in Danilo, Fred, Diego for last qualifiers
- APNewsBreak: Man burned by caustic beer gets $750K
- NY governor: Police can't question immigration status
- Swiss state blocks cyberattack, but another hits contractor
- Judge in St. Louis police shooting case known as objective
- Toxic algae bloom forces shutdown of some Maine shellfishing
- Amid US-Mexico tension, defense chief aims to be calm voice
- Alec Baldwin, Sterling K. Brown, more kick off Emmys weekend
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Harvey's insured losses estimated to cost nearly $19 billion
- Pic of Cubans at dominoes in Irma floodwaters sparks debate
- Nigeria leader to stop in London on return from UN meeting
- Bitcoin ... the way to the future or path to financial ruin?
- Women's Hall of Fame to induct 10, mark NY women's vote
- Memorial services planned for woman fatally shot at hospital
- The Latest: GOP senators want US pushback on Cuba
- Soldier killed in Fort Bragg training was learned demolition
- Romania: Liberal leader, ex-political prisoner dies at 100
- Pence spokesman to leave the Trump administration
- British leader May says U.S. President Trump has called to offer his condolences over the subway attack.
- Northeast US marinas, coastal dwellers cast wary eye on Jose
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Visitor logs at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort remain a mystery
- Ethiopia sending troops to region of deadly ethnic clashes
- Doubts arise on whether corporate tax cut would boost growth
- Officer who stopped Minnesota mall stabbing speaks out
- Dirty money? Wads of cut-up cash found in Geneva toilets
- Turkey mulls response to Kurdish independence vote
- Tunisia lifts ban on Muslim women marrying non-Muslims
- Historic farm from Revolutionary War battle gets protection
- Professor, Oxford employee indicted in Chicago stabbing
- Pakistan beats World XI in T20 decider to win the series 2-1
- Michigan doctor believes US ready for first Muslim governor
- J Balvin arrives to US with "Mi gente" high in the charts
- US rig count drops by 8 this week to 936
- American DeFrantz elected to 2nd term as IOC vice president
- Nigeria declares Biafra separatist movement terrorist group
- Sampaoli goes with youth in lagging bid for World Cup spot
- Trump adviser says military option not preferred for NKorea
- Turkey warns Iraq: Kurdish referendum security threat
- Tony Kanaan says IndyCar finale will be last with Ganassi
- Clinton: Windsor changed hearts and minds, 'including mine'
- Albania to add an infantry platoon in Afghanistan
- Trump to work on building US business ties at UN assembly
- Appeals court takes foie gras off the menu in California
- Coach Marcel Koller to leave Austria after 6-year stint
- Intruder at wrong apartment fatally shot in Indianapolis
- Environmentalists get win in US coal-climate change lawsuit
- Recalls this week: 4-drawer dressers, stake lights
- Pakistan vs. World XI 3rd T20 Scoreboard
- BC-GLF--Evian Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--KLM Open Scores
- The Latest: 4 still hospitalized after Fort Bragg incident
- Attorney: Nuclear power report should have been released
- The Latest: Manafort spokesman appears before grand jury
- Erdogan: Trump conveyed sadness over US moves against Turks
- 'Pharma Bro' locked up with terrorism and mob suspects
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Trump admin revamps police program aimed at building trust
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Demonized Schumer and Pelosi are now deal-makers with Trump
- Imprisoned 24 years, men granted new trials in fatal robbery
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Italy party files complaint over deal with Libyan militias
- Colorado agrees to 2-year deal with defenseman Zadorov
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Florida gov could get political boost for leadership in Irma
- Irma wipes out dreams across independent-minded Florida Keys
- Pot decriminalization law goes into effect in New Hampshire
- Equifax: Lesser impact from breach to UK residents
- The Latest: Cost of free speech isn't cheap at UC Berkeley
- Islamic State group claims the London subway explosion was carried out by an affiliated unit
- Teen wanted for deportation is accused of California killing
- Ecuador president accuses predecessor of spy camera
- Owner of day care where baby died on 1st day gets probation
- Stalter shoots 67, leads by 1 at weather-affected KLM Open
- UK officials raise the country's terrorism threat level to 'critical' _ meaning another attack is expected shortly
- US-Trinidad World Cup qualifier in Couva, not Port-of-Spain
- Bob Newhart gets a TV marathon; 'Big Bang Theory' ahead
- UN expert defends use of donation before reporting on Russia
- Trump 'very hopeful' on potential Mideast peace deal
- The Latest: Witness identifies Oklahoma suspect in beheading
- US forward Bobby Wood misses Hamburg's Bundesliga game
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Trump, first lady watch air show at Maryland military base
- Brittany Bowe getting back on track on speedskating oval
- McCain backs bill to protect transgender troops
- Ovechkin turns attention to Capitals staying a Cup contender
- Teacher on leave after boy is forced to stand during Pledge
- Trump: Options to address North Korea 'overwhelming'
- How far can you go with English? Just ask Melania Trump
- As Wild camp begins, Parise injured but 'not overly serious'
- Ryan: Majority in Congress want to protect young immigrants
- Genworth Financial and Intel rise as Oracle slides
- Oklahoma mother sentenced in hot car death case
- Judiciary considers subpoenas for Manafort, FBI officials
- Rookie running backs, linebackers make big contributions
- Still no charity money from leftover Trump inaugural funds
- Federal judge says U.S. attorney general cannot withhold grant money from cities over so-called sanctuary cities status
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities
- How major US stock market indexes fared Friday
- Official: Woman vanished in Mexico ride-sharing app is dead
- It's on: Triple G, Canelo ready for big middleweight bout
- Malcom scores as unbeaten Bordeaux wins 1-0 at Toulouse
- Lawmaker: Phoenix police violating tough immigration policy
- The Latest: Restaurant in beer case to appeal $750,000 award
- The Latest: Cuomo surveys damage in US Virgin Islands
- Frontier Airlines fined for long delays in Denver snowstorm
- Sharks begin 1st training camp without Marleau in 21 years
- Promoted Hannover beats Hamburg, maintains unbeaten start
- Defoe earns 1st win for Bournemouth in Premier League
- Judge weighs CBS shareholder challenge to ex-chairman's pay
- BC-US--Index, US
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Man turns himself in on Texas murder charge from 1963
- Church says it had no problem with Lee descendant pastor
- Eibar beats Leganes for its 2nd win in Spanish league
- Business Highlights
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Irma's 'forgotten' evacuees struggle to find housing
- VA data show veteran suicide highest in US West, rural areas
- Zinke signs order to expand hunting, fishing on public lands
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- The Latest: Chicago mayor applauds 'sanctuary cities' ruling
- Oh, man! Town might change Board of Selectmen to Selectwomen
- Lomachenko and Rigondeaux to meet Dec. 9
- Key Equifax executives departing after huge data breach
- Summer's over; Champion Penguins warily eye "Three-peat"
- Raiders give left tackle Donald Penn $21 million extension
- Judge denies El Chapo's effort to dismiss drug traffic case
- North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to complete nuclear weapons program despite sanctions
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Dixon within striking distance of 5th IndyCar championship
- Day takes a baby step with a big round at BMW Championship
- NKorea leader says he will complete nuke program
- Du Plessis praises Pakistan bid to bring back internationals
- The Latest: Lee descendant pastor stands by church problems
- The Latest: Pentagon allows transgender troops to re-enlist
- Rhodes-Brown matchup in Vikes-Steelers game for Miami pride
- Playoffs? Sponsors, Twitter spats headline NASCAR opener
- Mets' Syndergaard could be nearing first game since April
- Leishman backs up good start with a low score at BMW
- Sherman questionable, Rawls to return for Seahawks
- Sandusky's son pleads guilty to child sex abuse allegations
- Man convicted of kidnapping Kansas judge sentenced to life
- The Latest: El Chapo's lawyers disappointed case not dropped
- FEMA auctioned disaster trailers as Harvey made landfall
- Expansion Vegas Golden Knights hit ice for first time
- The Latest: 2nd man wanted for deportation charged in death
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- BC-GLF--BMW Championship Scores
- Kyle Busch wins playoff pole at Chicagoland Speedway
- Olympic leader confident Games will go on in South Korea
- Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm fails to sell at auction
- West, Britcher, Mortensen-Terdiman win luge start titles
- Guatemala Congress repeals bill that cut campaign penalties
- Flesch, Smith share PGA Champions Tour lead in Victoria
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Davis Cup Results
- To fight wildlife crime, experts say 'follow the money'
- Tyler Duncan leads Web.com Tour Finals event in Boise
- UK threat level raised to "critical" after subway bombing
- Wood, Dodgers bats overpower Nationals 7-0
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Defending series champ Sauter wins Truck race at Chicagoland
- Rookie Sean Newcomb's 8 strikeouts help Braves edge Mets 3-2
- 22 and through: Indians' AL record win streak stopped at 22
- LEADING OFF: Lindor's extra-base streak, Keuchel's next try
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-TheHouse.com 225 Results
- Norma strengthens into hurricane as it heads toward Mexico's Baja California peninsula
- China punishes 31 for deadly construction accident
- The Latest: Norma becomes a hurricane over Pacific
- Chatwood's arm, bat lead Rockies past Padres, 6-1
- Chen wins hometown International Figure Skating Classic
- Royals beat Indians 4-3, ending Cleveland's AL-record streak
- AP NewsAlert
- Today in History
- Today in History
- UN chief to urge world leaders to prevent sexual abuse
- Ertz scores twice in 8-minute span, US tops New Zealand 3-1
- Texas DPS: Trooper rude in dealing with Sandra Bland
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Bangladesh accuses Myanmar of violating its airspace
- Jay-Z dedicates song to Colin Kaepernick at NYC concert
- The Latest: Girl relieved at verdict in Slender Man case
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- Outcry grows in Taiwan as second rare leopard cat is hit by car in 2 weeks
- Nursing home tragedy unfolded days after Irma's initial hit
- Royals beat Indians 4-3 to halt Cleveland's record streak
- Jury: Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- Tax cuts quiet once-deafening GOP call for fiscal discipline
- Trump supporters, critics and juggalos descend on Washington
- Suicide among veterans highest in western US, rural areas
- Still no charity money from leftover Trump inaugural funds
- Demonized Schumer and Pelosi now deal-makers with Trump
- Trump to make UN debut with speech offering warmth to allies
- Taiwanese cyclists accompany Japanese victim on final trip
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Without Portland's Aminu, others, Nigeria into African final
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- London subway blast: UK soldiers deployed, attacker sought
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- St. Louis protests against officer's acquittal to continue
- Commander: Iraq launches operation near Syrian border
- Iran recruits Afghan and Pakistani Shiites to fight in Syria
- Timeline in murder case against ex-St. Louis police officer
- Judge in St. Louis case has ruled for and against police
- Flight five hours late? Money back, says Taiwan CAA
- Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
- The Latest: London Tube station reopens after blast on train
- Beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91
- Will NFL contracts ever fully guarantee? Players can hope.
- A look at high-profile police-related deaths of US blacks
- California lawmakers send governor a bill moving state's 2020 presidential primary to March
- Taiwan Interior Ministry dismisses report of 20,000 stateless children
- The Latest: California lawmakers vote to move up primary
- California lawmakers approve sanctuary state bill limiting police cooperation with U.S. immigration officials
- The Latest: California lawmakers approve sanctuary bill
- Pakistani judge sentences Christian to death over blasphemy
- British journalist dragged to death by crocodile in Sri Lanka
- California bill protecting immigrants closer to approval
- UN seeks more peacekeepers for Central African Republic
- Instability lingers in African kingdom after deadly shootout
- Taiwan should be prepared for North Korean crisis
- New Zealand beats South Africa 57-0 in Rugby Championship
- Defiant N. Korea leader says he will complete nuke program
- New Zealand beats South Africa 57-0 in Rugby Championship
- British police arrest 18-year-old man in connection with London subway attack
- Egypt court sentences 7 to death over links to Islamic State
- Airstrike hits US-backed fighters in east Syria wounding 6
- 34 Burundian refugees killed by Congo forces, official says
- Millions of world's children lack any record of their births
- Millions of world's children lack any record of their births
- Millions of world's children lack any record of their births
- Millions of world's children lack any record of their births
- Entire Philippine city police sacked over killings, robbery
- Defense chief: Philippine-wide martial law 'very remote'
- Boris Johnson fuels speculation about UK leadership bid
- Afghan fans keep passion for cricket amid security concerns
- Germany's Merkel: flexible in politics and modest in private
- Police in Zanzibar arrest 20 over homosexual activities
- Indian priest says Yemeni captors did him no physical harm
- Tax cuts quiet once-deafening GOP call for fiscal discipline
- Taiwan EPA minister presents sustainable development aims in New York
- Pet-inspired cappuccinos, a new craze in Taiwan
- India, Australia renew heated rivalry in shorter formats
- Syria's Deir el-Zour coming back to life after 3-year siege
- Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
- Verstappen fastest in final Singapore GP practice
- Is there a suspect in prostitute deaths? Prosecutor is coy
- Cowboys beat Eels to advance to National Rugby League semis
- Rugby Championship: Australia 45, Argentina 20
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- Bicyclists get free roadside assistance in Connecticut city
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Zimbabwe's top opposition leader in South Africa hospital
- German police stop truck with 51 migrants squeezed inside
- Menendez fights charges in court, courts public outside
- 2 die in Denmark race after car hits spectators
- Davis Cup: Kazakhstan wins doubles to lead Argentina 2-1
- New Zealand vs South Africa by the numbers
- Indian priest says Yemeni captors did him no physical harm
- Australia beats Argentina 45-20 in Rugby Championship
- Australian Rules football playoffs glance
- Diyas beats defending champion McHale at Japan Women's Open
- Tropical storm warning for Los Cabos due to Hurricane Norma
- India’s first bullet train costs $17 billion
- Malaysia police chief says authorities have arrested 7 teens suspected of setting deadly boarding school fire
- 700 Catalan mayors back holding independence vote
- Moriya Jutanugarn fires 68 to lead 2nd round at Evian major
- Don't remove the tie: France's Macron bound by unspoken rule
- Malaysia police arrest 7 teens linked to deadly fire
- Iceland PM's resigns, new election expected on Nov.4
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Hodgson back as Palace sets record losing start in EPL
- FEMA auctioned disaster trailers before Harvey made landfall
- London subway blast: British police say armed officers searching home in suburb, evacuating neighbors as precaution
- Group: Ryanair cancellations bode ill for its Alitalia bid
- Questions of gun planting, outburst key in officer's verdict
- Davis Cup: France wins doubles, leads Serbia 2-1 in semis
- British Home Secretary says it is 'much too early' to tell if authorities knew of suspect in subway bombing
- Istanbul police detain 74 suspected Islamic State militants
- The Latest: U2 cancels St. Louis show due to protests
- Hurricane season roars on as Tropical Storm Lee forms far from land, Jose threatens US East Coast, Norma nearing Mexico
- Capri sees off Crystal Ocean to give O'Brien 5th St Leger
- The Latest: Hurricane season roars on as Lee forms
- Singapore Grand Prix Lineup
- Japan Women's Open Results
- Seminary cancels talk by priest who urges dialogue with gays
- Inter leaves it late to beat Crotone 2-0 and stay perfect
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Brazilian player apologizes for offensive gesture in Japan
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- West Brom, West Ham finish dull 0-0 draw in EPL
- Bayern routs Mainz 4-0 to start Oktoberfest celebrations
- President loyalists clash with UAE-backed forces in Yemen
- Rampant Manchester City looking more like a Guardiola team
- Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi says he's prepared to intervene militarily if planned Kurdish referendum results in violence
- Iraq could use force if Kurdish referendum leads to violence
- Vivid cobalt, elaborate ruffles seen at London Fashion Week
- Brazilian Clezar apologizes for racist gesture in Japan
- UN 'deeply shocked' as 36 Burundi refugees killed in clashes with Congolese security forces
- The Latest: UN: 36 Burundi refugees killed in Congo clashes
- Aguero hat trick as Man City thrashes Watford 6-0 in EPL
- The Latest: Rally near White House seeks moves against Putin
- Brazil navy searches for British canoeist missing in Amazon
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Kiradech leads KLM Open by 1 after 3rd round
- The Latest: Iraqi PM: Camp with IS suspects holds many Turks
- Without Mane, Liverpool struggle to 1-1 vs Burnley in EPL
- Late Paulinho goal keeps Barcelona perfect in Spain
- Huddersfield draws with Leicester 1-1 in EPL
- Monaco rebounds by beating Strasbourg 3-0 in French league
- Newcastle moves into top 5 with 3rd straight EPL win
- World leaders face crises in North Korea and Myanmar at UN
- The Latest: Animal rights protesters disrupt Burberry show
- Rauner ending trade mission with visit to Chinese university
- Tempers fray over opportune goal in Germany's 3rd division
- Cubs' Contreras suspended 2 games, appeals; Lackey fined
- Wembley woes continue as Tottenham held by Swansea in EPL
- NATO concerned about Russia's transparency on military games
- Harry Redknapp fired by Birmingham City
- Tunisia wins Afrobasket beating Nigeria in final
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-GLF--Evian Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--KLM Open Scores
- Coupe Banque Nationale Results
- US coastal growth continues despite lessons of past storms
- Triathlon World Series Final Results
- Slender prospect with eye for goals, eyes spot on Blackhawks
- Mola, Duffy win successive world triathlon championships
- Greek champ Olympiakos salvages 1-1 draw in injury time
- Done, Dale: Junior's final season ends without championship
- Protesters gather at anniversary of Greek rapper's murder
- Police rescue 14 Pakistani migrants detained by compatriots
- Transcript of AP interview with Iraqi PM
- Turkey summons German ambassador over Kurdish festival
- Iraq PM: half of IS families detained near Mosul are Turkish
- ICE director decries California's 'sanctuary state' bill
- Griezmann gives Atletico win in first match at new home
- Lead carver of Mount Rushmore honored with plaque
- Tropical Storm Maria forms in the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen, taking aim at some already battered islands
- England vs West Indies T20 Scoreboard
- West Indies beats England in one-off T20 by 21 runs
- Leishman maintains the lead at BMW Championship
- Allgaier wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland
- Actress Kelly Macdonald has separated from husband
- NASCAR XFINITY-TheHouse.com 300 Results
- UN may vote soon to help Iraq collect evidence against IS
- US aviator who helped form Israeli Air Force dies at 94
- Josef Newgarden in control of title race at Sonoma
- Adams' fight called off over Vlajk's blood test
- Golovkin has many middleweight titles, but not all
- Bellinger ties record as Dodgers beat Nationals
- Florida beats Tennessee with last second touchdown
- Tyler Duncan tops Web.com Tour Finals event in Boise
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
- The Latest: Alvarez is the crowd favorite in Vegas
- McKenzie, Smith share Champions lead in Victoria
- Saunders retains WBO middleweight title in points decision
- Voting in mock referendum on foreign worker issues opens Sunday
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- LEADING OFF: Strasburg's shutout streak, Kipnis debuts in CF
- Hubbell, Donohue win ice dance title at US International
- Martinez hat trick earns Atlanta draw
- Hamas says it accepts reconciliation demands
- Back-to-back: Indians clinch second straight Central title
- Bellinger hits 38th HR to help Dodgers beat Nationals 3-2
- Koala survives 10-mile Australia trip in wheel arch
- Indian media outlet: Delay in admitting Taiwan to UN is succumbing to dictatorship
- Today in History
- Genady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez fight to a draw in middleweight championship boxing bout.
- China charges 9 people for dumping toxic waste
- As Norma nears Mexico, Maria becomes new threat to Caribbean
- Taiwan workweek reform needs English explanation to help foreign investors: I-Mei CEO
- LEADING OFF: Strasburg's shutout streak, Astros can clinch
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- Indians clinch division for second straight year
- Preparations for Rugby World Cup 2019 behind schedule
- Toronto FC-Galaxy, Sums
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Ricketts scores twice as Toronto FC beats the Galaxy 4-0
- Bangladesh restricts Rohingya refugees, starts immunization
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Train crashes into car: Fatal accident in southern Tainan delays 7,000 passengers
- Fatah welcomes Hamas pledge to try to end Palestinian split
- The AP Top 25 Fared
- Martinez hat trick earns Atlanta draw
- BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores
- Trojans claw to second O.T. win over Texas
- Protesters smash windows in 2nd violent night near St. Louis
- London police say a second man has been arrested in connection with the London subway attack
- Heading to NY, Iran's president 'invites' the US to dinner
- UK police arrest 2nd man in London subway attack case
- Roadside bomb kills 5 tribal officials in Pakistan
- India wins toss and bats
- BC-BBO--MLB Wild Card Standings
- Taiwanese brand to global favorite: Kavalan
- Taiwanese filmmaker documents Taiwanese migrants in Okinawa
- Kuwait to expel North Korean ambassador, other diplomats
- Plane in Paris heading to London is surrounded by police
- Islamic State suicide bombers attack coalition base in Iraq
- The Latest: Jose quickens northward trek, no strength change
- Afghan officials say bombings kill 6 civilians
- A hike to Taoyuan Valley in northeastern Taiwan uplifts your body and mind
- Serbia's leader to attend gay pride march for first time
- Kenya dump dwellers make a living recycling hair extensions
- Diyas beats Kato to win 1st WTA title at Japan Women's Open
- The Latest: UK rebukes Trump again for London subway tweet
- Red Cross condemns children's death in recent Yemen shelling
- Philippines: Troops rescue Catholic priest amid battle
- Children flee, fight amid Congo's growing Kasai violence
- 5 things to know about Germany's Angela Merkel
- Stuttgart captain expected to recover from head injuries
- The Latest: Protesters expected to reconvene for 3rd day
- The Latest: Angelina Jolie condemns Myanmar violence
- UK police, hospital offer help to mother of abandoned baby
- Mexican driver Perez signs new 1-year deal with Force India
- French journalist back home after being detained in Turkey
- Davis Cup champion Argentina knocked out of top tier
- Abuse allegations, arrests mount at state mental hospital
- Exhibit allows virtual 'interviews' with Holocaust survivors
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Uproar in Turkey over removing evolution from biology class
- Iraq says may use force if Kurdish referendum turns violent
- Barcelona's Dembele tears tendon, out 3-4 months
- Bossert out front as Trump's detail man on homeland threats
- Disability backlog tops 1 million; thousands die on waitlist
- Graceful menace: States take aim at non-native swans
- London police search home in suburb of Stanwell linked to arrest of second suspect in subway bombing
- Sunday's Emmys is about winners, politics, a cheeky Colbert
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Russia denies claim of airstrike on US-backed Syrian force
- Trump, South Korean leader discuss North Korea, 'Rocket Man'
- Kenya's opposition urges reform of electoral commission
- Prosecutor: 4 female US tourists attacked with acid in Marseille's main train station; woman arrested
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Pharmacist in deadly meningitis outbreak heading to trial
- Boston University honors Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel
- Official: 4 US tourists attacked with acid in Marseille
- The Latest: UN envoy slams North Korea's 'reckless' behavior
- The Latest: WFP sends relief to Syria's Deir el-Zour by land
- Tsonga sends France into Davis Cup final
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One's Singapore Grand Prix
- British officials lower the country's terrorist threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Spain: Police confiscate trove of posters for Catalan vote
- Hamilton wins Singapore GP as title rival Vettel crashes
- Harvey recovery czar faces limits to 'future-proofing' Texas
- Merkel answers questions at children's press conference
- The Latest: France: Unclear if acid attack has terror link
- Push for hate crimes law after ugly incident in North Dakota
- Irma's damage a reminder of Florida economy's vulnerability
- Walker to sign $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn
- Chelsea held by Arsenal in Premier League in rare 0-0 draw
- Germany: Bus on way to religious event tips over, killing 1
- Police think 2 Louisiana slayings likely racially motivated
- Njie scores twice as Marseille ends losing run
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Rest of NHL aims to prevent Penguins Stanley Cup three-peat
- Secretary of state says closing U.S. Embassy in Cuba is 'under review' due to diplomats' mysterious health problems
- Top diplomat says closing US Embassy in Cuba 'under review'
- Ethiopia: 55,000 people displaced amid ethnic clashes.
- Timeline in murder case against ex-St. Louis police officer
- Dubai port operator DP World to pull out of Indonesia
- Leverkusen routs Freiburg for season's 1st Bundesliga win
- Crash kills veteran reporter-pilot of Albuquerque TV station
- Israeli police arrest 8 in ultra-Orthodox military protest
- Dybala, Mertens net hat tricks in Juventus, Napoli wins
- Kevin Hart apologizes to wife, kids for 'mistakes'
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--French Results
- Armani, Versace add Italian glitz to London Fashion Week
- Trump hypes mock video of golf ball seen striking Clinton
- Irma evacuation nightmare: Next time some may not leave
- Nordqvist beats Altomare in playoff to win Evian major
- Airline company postpones Guam-Japan flights until next year
- Insider Q&A: Steve Ballmer on data for the people
- Wattel wins KLM Open for 1st victory in 187 tournaments
- 'It' stomps 'Mother' with $60M in its second week
- Atlanta United sets Major League Soccer attendance record
- 5 dead, 30 injured as fierce storm hits western Romania
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Calif. Democrat Feinstein noncommittal on 2018 Senate run
- Jamaica's Violet Brown dies at 117; Japan woman now oldest
- Warm waters off West Coast has lingering effects for salmon
- Sevilla wins at Girona to move into 2nd, Alaves fires coach
- The Latest: Aunt in shock over nephew's death in Louisiana
- Indians celebrate division title with eyes on Series win
- Miserable return for Rooney as Man United routs Everton 4-0
- India-Australia 1st ODI Scoreboard
- French prosecutors are not investigating the acid attack on four American women in Marseille as an act of terror
- Man United thrashes Everton 4-0 in EPL; Chelsea-Arsenal 0-0
- Alaves coach Luis Zubeldia 1st manager fired in Liga season
- Fans' delight: Islanders back at Nassau Coliseum for a day
- Penny Chenery, owner of Triple Crown champ Secretariat, dies
- 9 die in India river boat race, at least 3 boats capsize
- Cubs C Contreras serves suspension against Cardinals
- McDonaugh's 'Three Billboards' wins TIFF audience award
- Chelsea Manning to address 'creative thinker' conference
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Scientists ask public to help track Hawaii green sea turtles
- It was 1 great fight and 1 lousy scorecard
- Mexican troops reportedly kill 8 after being ambushed
- The Latest: Chelsea Manning says she 'did the best I could'
- Mars research crew emerges after 8 months of isolation
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Fearless Verstappen blames Vettel for reckless driving
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Boston College says four Americans attacked with acid in France are students studying abroad, doing 'fine, considering.'
- BC-GLF--Evian Championship Scores
- Pakistan ex-PM's wife wins his parliament seat: unofficial
- AEK beats Lamia 1-0 to take 2-point lead in Greek league
- UN chief comes out against Kurdish independence referendum
- Ohio college football player dies at hospital after game
- Police: Wisconsin man caused home blast to mask wife killing
- Maria becomes hurricane and is forecast to continue strengthening as it approaches Leeward Islands, northeast Caribbean
- Slovenia beats Serbia 93-85 to win Eurobasket title
- Isolated Turkmenistan holds lavish opening ceremony
- The Latest: Brown, Jackie Hoffman among early Emmy arrivals
- Shaw, Aguilar pace Milwaukee in 10-3 win over Marlins
- Britain and Ireland wins PGA Cup, beating US 10-6 in England
- Porto beats Rio Ave 2-1 to stay perfect in Portugal
- Rhino horn is smuggled from South Africa in trinket form
- Truex opens NASCAR's playoffs with win at Chicagoland
- Leishman gets redemption in Chicago, wins BMW Championship
- Boston Symphony season opener highlights Bernstein works
- Heyward gets big hit as Cubs sweep Cardinals with 4-3 win
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Tales of the Turtles 400 Results
- 2 killed by car after van speeds into San Diego from Mexico
- Hannah Green wins Symetra event, wraps up LPGA Tour card
- Emmys red carpet includes Issa Rae in revenge red
- BC-GLF--BMW Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--KLM Open Scores
- Highway Patrol: 2 Oklahoma officers shot serving warrant
- Kaino recalled to All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
- 2 Mexican men killed in pre-dawn fire house in Juneau
- Former test spinner Bob Holland dead at 70
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- WNBA Playoff Glance
- Partial list of Emmy Award winners
- Sparks, Lynx to meet in WNBA Finals rematch
- Josef Newgarden wins first IndyCar championship, finishes second behind Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud in season finale
- Newgarden gives Team Penske a 15th IndyCar championship
- Peru's leader names new prime minister as he reforms Cabinet
- Politics makes appearance quickly at Emmy Awards
- Mooy, Kerr named Australian Footballers of the Year
- Seahawks Bennett continues to sit for anthem in home opener
- Jerry Kelly wins 2nd PGA Tour Champions title in 4 weeks
- President wants more foreign nationals to study in Taiwan
- Restaurant littéraire à Taichung: Rekisha
- Verlander stars as Astros clinch AL West
- AP Top 25: Defending champion Clemson makes move to No. 2
- Astros clinch AL West with 7-1 win over Mariners
- Emmy audience adores Parton, Fonda and Tomlin Emmy reunion
- Burst fuel pipe to disrupt New Zealand flights through week
- Taiwan to participate in Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2017
- Steelers shut down Bradford-less Vikings in 26-9 victory
- Brady torches Saints in 36-20 Patriots victory
- Dolphins LB Lawrence Timmons inactive after leaving team
- Huge Gallo blast helps Rangers to win over Angels
- 'Veep' wins the Emmy Award for best comedy series
- Toll from typhoon rises to at least 9 in Vietnam; 4 missing
- Dolphins rally to spoil Chargers' opener
- Taiwan headline news
- 10 Things to Know for Monday
- Canadian woman swimming in underwear nearly swept away by riptide
- Golden Knights rout Canucks 9-4 in first preseason game
- 'The Handmaid's Tale' wins the Emmy Award for best drama series
- Interior secretary recommends shrinking 6 national monuments
- Rolling Stone magazine to be sold
- Chesson Hadley wins Web.com Tour Finals event in Boise
- Stephen Colbert: A smooth Emmy host while roughing up Trump
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- Verlander stars as Astros clinch AL West
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- Public outrage erupts after footage of dying Vietnamese worker released
- BC-BBO--MLB Wild Card Glance
- Today in History
- BC-FBN--NFL Standings
- LEADING OFF: Will Romine play 9? Plus Marlins return home
- Trump's childhood home becomes showcase for refugees
- Hurricane Maria heads toward already battered Carib islands
- Baseball HOF getting ready for its annual film festival
- Metallics and feathers galore on Emmys red carpet
- Dolphins rally to spoil Chargers' opener
- Asian markets rise ahead of Trump speech, Fed meeting
- Dolphins hold on to spoil Chargers' LA debut, 19-17
- Dolphins rally to spoil Chargers' opener
- China detains man for service to evade internet firewall
- XING Mobility – An Interview with the CEO
- Taipei shop's NT$10,000 beef noodle soup world's most expensive
- This Week: Housing starts, Fed meeting, CarMax earnings
- Any lice with that salmon? Parasite plagues global industry
- Young democracy activist among Macau election winners
- Asian markets rise ahead of Trump speech, Fed meeting
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony
- Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests
- Study: 4,500 deaths a year from high Europe diesel emissions
- NHL Players to Watch: Sabres Eichel has plenty to prove
- Politics, diverse winners, new voices top key Emmy moments
- Gamble on Newgarden leads to 15th title for Roger Penske
- Broncos' 42-17 crushing of Cowboys shows they're back
- At Harvard, education through athletics (and vice-versa)
- Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Alaska, British Columbia
- Georgia Tech student with knife killed by campus police
- Voting peaceful in previously troubled southern Nepal
- Leishman wins BMW Championship and sets sight on $10 million
- Turkey holds military drill as Iraq Kurdish referendum nears
- The 11 sisters of Siervas are a rock band like 'nun' other
- London attack: Commuters head back to work; 2 men in custody
- Interior secretary recommends shrinking 6 national monuments
- Activist urges walrus rafts in absence of Arctic sea ice
- After season-ending injury, Trufant stars again for Falcons
- Taiwan’s train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival bookable from Sep. 19
- Naughty nanny canned for drinking mother's milk
- Disability backlog tops 1 million; thousands die on waitlist
- Openings to begin in trial of NBA players accused of assault
- German foreign minister urges direct talks with North Korea
- Bossert out front as Trump's detail man on homeland threats
- Fierce storms haven't slowed growth along US coastlines
- AP Interview: Mahathir says opposition can win Malaysia vote
- Trump hypes mock video of golf ball striking Clinton
- Apple’s iPhone 8 series officially launching in Taiwan this Friday
- White House, black college heads to meet amid strained ties
- How Trump's advisers schooled him on globalism
- US flies powerful warplanes amid standoff with North Korea
- Senate poised to pass $700 billion defense policy bill
- Top US diplomat says closing embassy in Cuba 'under review'
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Trump's week anchored by speech to UN General Assembly
- Lady Gaga postpones European leg of world tour
- Top 10 Best Preserved Historic Buildings in Taiwan
- Anti-communist mob attacks Indonesia meeting, 22 arrested
- Vettel loses huge ground in title race after Singapore blip
- UK statistics body chides Boris Johnson over EU cost claim
- UN says 2 Americans unjustly held in Iran part of a pattern
- Romanian PM to visit city at heart of storm that left 8 dead
- Police arrest suspect in deaths of elderly Japanese in Bali
- Dembele travels to Finland to undergo tendon surgery
- The Latest: Maria in Caribbean, Jose off US East Coast
- Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drunk driving
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Twitch streamer STPeach gets grief from trolls for Asian boyfriend
- Yemen officials: Airstrike by Saudi-led coalition kills 12
- 65% of Taiwanese employers want workweek policy change: poll
- Motor accident in Uganda kills 13 people, police say
- Turkey: Ex-newspaper managers, columnists go on trial
- Indian government says Rohingya Muslims are security threat
- US student in acid attack in France asks prayers for suspect
- Syrian army crosses to eastern bank of Euphrates in key city
- The Latest: London bomb suspects fostered by British couple
- Philippines: 3 Marawi siege leaders dead, 2 still fighting
- Trump: Fate of Iran nuclear deal hangs on tough UN policing
- Episcopals struggle with history of Confederate symbols
- Former New York US Attorney Preet Bharara launching podcast
- 'Changes in lifestyle can prevent cancer'
- Northrop Grumman buying Orbital ATK for $7.8 billion
- Iraq's Supreme Court issues temporary ban on Kurdish region's referendum on independence scheduled for later this month
- Germany's Schulz: committed European with a checkered past
- The Latest: Iraq's top court suspends Kurdish referendum
- Kerber ousts local favorite Osaka at Pan-Pacific Open
- Portugal is upgraded out of junk status and its markets jump
- Latest: More than 80 arrests during 3rd night of protests
- Hualien Air Base to stage air show on Sep. 23
- German nationalist party presents anti-Islam platform
- Get on with reforms, Greek PM tells ministers
- State agency investigates shooting of 2 Oklahoma officers
- Thousands protest in Bangladesh as Rohingya flee Myanmar
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Review: Jussi Adler-Olsen returns with 'The Scarred Woman'
- 7 badly injured in bus collision at Queens intersection
- Roku aims to raise $252 million with IPO
- Qatar agrees to buy 24 Typhoon jets from Britain
- Erdem sparkles with glamour in London Fashion Week catwalk
- Catholic university, police probing slur on student's door
- Pakistan kicks off nationwide polio drive, citing success
- Giro d'Italia: 2018 race route to feature 5 Israeli cities
- Albert Speer Jr., son of Nazi architect, dies in Germany
- Senators to question utility executives on failed project
- Kuwait says new oil spill strikes near site of August slick
- Elvis Costello, Lana Del Ray headline Leonard Cohen tribute
- Lawsuit: Columbus police use excessive force against blacks
- Ohio driver dies after hitting dead horse, flipping truck
- Ford and Mahindra Group looking to team up
- GM workers go on strike at Canadian SUV factory
- White House aide unamused by political Emmy Awards
- APNewsBreak: Millions of Californians on hook for water plan
- 3 bank customers in Germany fined for ignoring collapsed man
- NBC's Carson Daly announces death of mom Pattie Daly Caruso
- Costs from major natural disasters can stress state budgets
- Pennsylvania authorities try to ID dead man in hospital garb
- Egypt acquits Irish-Egyptian after 4 years in detention
- Walker to sign $3 billion Foxconn bill into law
- The Latest: WH name rep for historically black colleges
- Putin attends military drills that worry Russia's neighbors
- Taiwan’s Presidential Office: Panamanian president’s talk bears testimony to China’s efforts to isolate Taiwan
- Global Forecast-Asia
- European soccer: What to watch in the mid-week action
- Alice McDermott captures bygone era of Brooklyn
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher
- Ryanair under pressure after messing up pilots' holidays
- The Latest: UK proposes post-Brexit law enforcement treaty
- Brazil's new top prosecutor takes over massive graft probe
- US homebuilder sentiment falls in September
- Transportation strike over taxes shuts down much of Haiti
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- WWF files Greece lawsuit over pollution from tanker sinking
- Cops: Man who didn't want to drink alone breaks in with beer
- Egypt plans to plug budget gaps with more foreign debt
- Roadside bomb kills 6 in southern Afghanistan
- US stocks edge higher in early trading; oil heads lower
- Kate Walsh reveals battle with benign brain tumor
- The Latest: Trump calls for reform at UN
- Belgian champion Anderlecht fires Weiler after poor start
- Street art museum opens in Berlin, a hub for the scene
- Leishman wins BMW Championship and sets sight on $10 million
- With another big win, Leishman takes game to a new level
- Amazon announces southwest Ohio center, 1,000 jobs coming
- The Latest: Russia slams UN report on Syria 'war crimes'
- Review: 'Alone' is perfect complement to filmdom's 'Dunkirk'
- Man jumps on alligator near campsite to aid police capture
- FBI searched ex-Oklahoma senator's office for porn
- Legal defense fund created for Michael Flynn in Russia probe
- Wolfsburg hires Martin Schmidt after firing Andries Jonker
- Liz Weston: Squeamish about buying used items? Get over it
- Norwegian ex-officer gets 21 years in corruption, drug case
- Latest: Walker says Foxconn to announce plant location soon
- Boko Haram suicide attack kills at least 15 in north Nigeria
- Giro start in Israel to go from Jerusalem to Red Sea
- The Latest: China rejects US demands for pressure on NKorea
- Hurricane Maria intensifies into Category 3 storm as it heads for the Caribbean
- 2 Canadians die in head-on car crash in Connecticut