英文新聞列表 English News List
- National Rugby Championship: Fiji "Drua" to make debut
- Stanton homers in 6th straight, Marlins fall 9-4 to Giants
- Indonesia president: Spread wealth, protect diversity
- 255 stranded in Taipei's Maokong Gondolas during blackout
- Utah Mayor John Curtis wins Republican primary to become favorite for U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz
- Taiwan official resigns after blackout hits much of island
- LEADING OFF: Stanton tries for 7 straight; Miller on rehab
- Acting economics minister of Taiwan named
- Today in History
- Cuba struggling to keep professionals from leaving
- 'Bathroom bill' dies again in Texas as session abruptly ends
- Power-ageddon: Timeline of Taiwan's massive blackout
- Work to begin on park dedicated to marathon bombing victim
- Gray outpitches deGrom, leads Yankees over Mets 5-4
- Colorful portraits show faces of New Hampshire drug crisis
- Philippine police now say 32 drug suspects killed in 1 day
- Blackout sign of Taiwan’s fragile power system: experts
- Tigers' Kinsler says ump Hernandez should get out of game
- AP PHOTOS: Grand and heartfelt send-off for late Thai king
- Doctor says nail punctured Wisconsin man's heart
- Changing tastes brew bitter times for Japan's beer makers
- Asian shares mixed after US indexes take small losses
- AP Explains: How the Texas 'bathroom bill' keeps faltering
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- Scientists potentially narrow MH370 search area to 3 spots
- Israel demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian attacker
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Young Afghans see opportunities dwindle as security worsens
- Israel builds underground wall after Gaza tunnel trauma
- Dodgers beat White Sox 6-1 to move 50 games above .500
- Iraqi Shiite cleric's Saudi, UAE trips show Gulf realpolitik
- Taiwanese university throws 50 Chinese students out of dormitory
- Owner: Cafe probed in death of broadcaster's wife was closed
- China, India soldiers hurl stones at one another in Kashmir
- A Luxurious Journey at Bel Air With Two Michelin Star Chef Alain Solivérès
- Wingtip of Delta Air Lines plane clips another plane
- UK's new flagship aircraft carrier arrives at home port
- Wright-Phillips scores twice, Red Bulls reach Open Cup final
- Utah mayor shrugs off attacks, wins GOP primary for US House
- Taiwan Post Office begins sales of Universiade-themed stamps Wednesday
- Free bag ban to be expanded to 100,000 stores
- Group estimates 34,000 barrels of oil spilled off Kuwait
- Rising tensions with North Korea bring back nuclear fears
- Life jacket find in Denmark submarine case unlikely related
- Charlottesville to mourn woman killed at rally in memorial
- Kenya election official stopped from flying to US
- China's Xi looks to party congress to cement authority
- Vietnam fires vice trade minister amid graft crackdown
- UK: There must be no border posts with Ireland after Brexit
- LeBron calls for love, unity before taking swipe at Trump
- Man recounts pushing fiancee away from car during protest
- Defiant Trump renews criticism of 'both sides' in protest
- India surveying the number of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar
- SKorean party calls for US to bring back tactical nukes
- Ryanair files complaint with EU after Air Berlin bankruptcy
- $1 billion tower lifts San Francisco skyline to new heights
- Fiat Chrysler joins BMW-Intel autonomous car partnership
- Trump leaves top strategist's future in limbo: 'We'll see'
- AP Fact Check: What Trump said about Virginia protesters
- North Korea threat prompts Guam natives to assert rights
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwanese marriages decrease while divorces increase
- View from the street: Police stood by as adversaries fought
- Moller-Maersk: cyberattack cost up to $300 million
- Report: Higher premiums if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies
- In his own words: President Trump on Charlottesville protest
- Trump remarks about Charlottesville violence
- Lawmakers weigh in on Trump's comments on Charlottesville
- Taipei swelters under “longest heat wave in history”
- Russian ex-minister on trial lays the blame on Putin ally
- Ticket sales surge for Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade
- PSG loans Spanish forward Jese to Stoke for rest of season
- Tsai apologizes for Taiwan's massive blackout
- UK wage growth picks up to ease squeeze on living standards
- Daughter of US envoy Friedman immigrates to Israel
- NGO:Nigeria's displaced people increasingly targeted
- Egypt archaeologists discover tombs dating back 2,000 years
- Carlsberg profits rise despite stagnant sales
- Short film for Taipei Universiade wins Red Dot award
- The Latest: Malaysia says it will evaluate new MH370 data
- DJ says taking Taylor Swift to court was only option
- Swedes boosts defense budget over next 2 years
- UK actor Daniel Craig confirms he will play James Bond again
- Saison des lys roux et plat spécial à Taiwan
- Hong Kong's Cathay posts $262M 1H loss on fierce competition
- Historic warehouse-turned-Universiade-press-center opens in Taipei Tuesday
- Pakistani police: Militants kill police officer in northwest
- Taiwan power plants cause Sun Moon Lake level to drop
- UN experts: Charlottesville exemplifies rising racism in US
- German customs intercepts package with 20 snake heads
- Calvin Harris to perform at Rihanna's Diamond Ball charity
- Taiwanese Airbnb host spies on Chinese couple with hidden cam
- High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore
- Turkey asks Germany to extradite top coup suspect
- 5 years after 34 South African miners shot dead, no arrests
- Baby, 2 women among 13 killed by falling tree on Madeira
- The Latest: Kenya election official stopped flying to US
- Teenage boy electrocuted while climbing transmission tower
- Greek firefighters close to containing wildfire near Athens
- Four Taiwanese halted from being deported to China
- Indian company regrets leak of 'Game of Thrones' episode
- Burkina Faso stunned by another deadly extremist attack
- Chinese air force said to be drilling for a possible war
- Spain rescues 339 migrants from 7 boats in Mediterranean
- Target tops Street 2Q forecasts
- Daniel Craig announces return as James Bond
- SpaceX Dragon delivers scientific bounty to space station
- Vandals scrawl anti-law message on Lincoln Memorial
- NYC church to remove 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee
- Edmunds: Many car buyers make wrong turn on financing
- Civil rights group sues Nebraska state prisons system
- Gas cylinder explosion in Taiwan's Taichung injures 5 people
- BUNDESLIGA 2017-18: 5 key players signed in the offseason
- Obama's post-Charlottesville message most-liked tweet ever
- Rainie Yang stars in Taiwanese horror sequel 'Tag Along 2'
- Top Zambia opposition leader freed, treason charges dropped
- Trump renews Twitter criticism of Amazon
- Murder probe starts after legs are found in Rome trash bin
- UnitedHealth CEO to step down after run of more than decade
- US teen drug overdose deaths inch up after years of decline
- Turkey warns Kurdish referendum can lead to 'civil war'
- Fire destroys buildings in historic Saudi neighborhood
- Jese loaned out by PSG, looks to relaunch career at Stoke
- Sierra Leone prepares for mass funerals after mudslides
- Last house in restive Shiite town center has been demolished
- Poland needs until 2019 to clear trees felled by heavy wind
- Germany indicts Swiss man of espionage in tax evasion case
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 'Alice Isn't Dead' podcast being adapted for print and TV
- India and China throw stones at each other at Himalayan border
- Lawyer: Afghan who helped US military fears deportation
- NY town closer to acquiring Revolutionary War battlefield
- The Latest: Russia warns against tightening Korea sanctions
- The Latest: Austrian soldiers to help stop migrant entries
- After Jordan, Lebanon repeals 'marry the rapist' law
- Possible 2nd Niagara Falls water discharge being probed
- UK leader criticizes Trump remarks blaming "both sides"
- US home construction slumped in July
- One day of free electricity for Taiwan blackout victims: Taipower
- Massachusetts doctor killed while on vacation in Canada
- Psychiatric test deems driver responsible in pizzeria attack
- Manchester Arena to reopen next month with memorial concert
- Luis Fernandez appointed head of PSG's youth academy
- SERIE A 2017-18: 5 key players signed in the off season
- Woman fishing in wheelchair falls asleep, drives into river
- Game of Thrones episode shown in Spain apparently by mistake
- Queen Latifah to be honored at Diddy's REVOLT conference
- Trump to rally supporters next Tuesday in Phoenix
- Fears of violence overshadowing Bundesliga restart
- SPANISH LEAGUE 2017-18: 5 key players to keep an eye on
- Britain, US to duel in team competition in London
- UK police arrest brother of main suspect in model kidnapping
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Union Pacific lays off 500 managers, 250 other rail workers
- Cops: Ex-officer revived with drug antidote as baby in car
- German Chancellor Merkel's favorite emoji is a smiley
- Markets Right Now: Retail rebound leads stocks higher
- Laura Davies to compete in men's European Senior Tour event
- Radio host sues neo-Nazi website for linking him to bombing
- Kenya's opposition says it will challenge presidential election results in court
- Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks asks for leniency
- Iran opposition leader under house arrest on hunger strike
- Call the fashion cops: 'Jorts-wearing bandit' hits St. Louis
- Sri Lanka cricket calls for support to team amid slump
- Guyana says Venezuelan soldiers cross border, seek supplies
- The Latest: Mourners honor woman killed at Virginia rally
- Explosion at fireworks workshop in Mexico kills 2
- Airlines make it harder to earn free flights for loyalty
- 5 missing after Army helicopter goes down off Hawaii
- Gains for health care and retail sectors send stocks higher
- Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe to invoke diplomatic immunity on claims she assaulted model, say South African police
- Cambodia's tax agency denies crackdown is political
- Afghan migrant 'Little Picasso' offered Serbian citizenship
- Virginia rally participant withdraws from Boston University
- US adds Kashmir militant group to terrorism blacklists
- Big Ben backlash: Plan to silence beloved bell under review
- Zimbabwe first lady wants diplomatic immunity over assault
- Butcher an NHL free agent after not signing with Avalanche
- US demands big NAFTA changes, setting stage for tough talks
- '14 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori latest out of US Open
- Man guilty of killing Syracuse University student from China
- Spanish federation maintains 5-match suspension for Ronaldo
- Iraq asks UN to collect evidence to prosecute Islamic State
- German pol slams Trump's 'downplaying of Nazi violence'
- Tribeca Film Festival to launch separate TV event this fall
- PGA Tour gets new sponsor for winners-only Kapalua event
- 2 charged with murder in suspected New York MS-13 killing
- Cops: Teacher let son sell drugs, teens use LSD at her home
- Lonely Planet app Trips: Be inspired or tell your own story
- Woman died of shock from naked intruder jumping into her bed
- Pence won't take questions from press in Chile
- The Latest: Hope Hicks to be WH communications director
- Cops: Man threatened to rape NYC politician, kill gay police
- McConnell slams bigotry, doesn't address Trump's remarks
- The Latest: Reignited Portugal blaze strains resources
- Carlos Bacca joins Villarreal, Boateng leaves Las Palmas
- Belgium joins legal action against tainted egg 'cheats'
- Philadelphia mayor: Time to discuss future of Rizzo statue
- Israel revokes Al-Jazeera reporter's press permit
- The Latest: Pence meets with Chilean president
- Silent song finds iTunes popularity due to special role
- Military leaders speak out against racism, extremism
- The Associated Press' guide to the best free online workouts
- French ministers rent home linked to ex-drug trafficker
- Infant left outside in plastic bag released from hospital
- The Latest: Graham says Trump remarks divide Americans
- Syrian warplanes attack IS near Lebanon border
- Cops: Man passed out with heroin said he was headed to jail
- Brazil congressman ordered to pay for offensive remark
- At least 2 killed in attack on Guatemala hospital
- DHL, Ford unveil jointly made electric delivery van
- US, Wolfsburg defender Brooks out 3 months with thigh injury
- Virginia man pleads guilty to trying to fund Islamic State
- Maryland judge denies DC sniper Malvo's bid for new sentence
- Protests at Google offices over worker's firing are canceled
- European star Pettersen out of Solheim Cup with back injury
- Facebook bans white nationalist's accounts over hate speech
- Judge OKs Takata request to halt some lawsuits over air bags
- Can't see the solar eclipse? Tune in online or on TV
- Police: Man electrocuted while trying to steal copper wire
- Matuidi having a medical at Juventus ahead of move from PSG
- UN chief: It's time for diplomacy on tense Korean peninsula
- Internal FBI surveys show high support for ex-FBI head Comey
- Venezuelan govt ties extortion to dissident ex-prosecutor
- The Iowa State Fair is opening. Time to visit the Butter Cow
- Police: Wedding DJ made off with $600 from couple's card box
- Police: Little Rock's 2017 homicide tally tops 2016 toll
- More departures from Trump business advisory councils
- Trump disbands two White House business councils, amid criticism from CEOs for remarks on Charlottesville protest
- AP FACT CHECK: Viral photo doesn't show 'antifa' beating cop
- Southwest apologizes to top-tier customers for boarding fail
- Scottish Parliament under cyberattack, no systems breached
- Couple's arranged marriage turned into 19-year 'love story'
- SBA head sees businesses held back by lack of loans, workers
- Dimitrov, Keys reach Western & Southern Open's 3rd round
- Drone comes dangerously close to state police helicopter
- Judge won't toss death sentence for carjacking killer of 2
- Mayweather and McGregor will fight in smaller gloves
- Hastert officially no longer in custody; probation begins
- UN criticizes Trump threat of military action in Venezuela
- Is it really Lyme? Researchers developing a new test to tell
- Fed officials split in July over inflation worries
- Survey: Citizens of many US allies trust Putin over Trump
- Minnesota man accused of throwing pig's foot at Somalis
- Scholars say Trump went afoul in lumping Lee with founders
- Israel said to have hit Hezbollah convoys dozens of times
- Black fire chief snubbed on department's wall of honor
- Man charged with spraying manure on US border patrol car
- Cruise ankle break halts 'Mission: Impossible 6' production
- Austria orders recall of unapproved cancer drug
- Man arrested on hindering charge in Missouri officer killing
- The Latest: Part of helicopter, helmet found in Army crash
- Everton signs Iceland midfielder Sigurdsson from Swansea
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Postal worker, 3 men charged in theft of blank money orders
- Oilers sign center Leon Draisaitl to 8-year extension
- Review: In 'Patti Cake$,' hip-hop dreams in New Jersey
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Federal agent in NYC hurt in accidental flash grenade blast
- Woman accused of molesting 2 kids, selling videos online
- Peter Pan bus company settles complaint over disabled access
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Family: FBI knew Oklahoma bomb plot suspect is schizophrenic
- Man gets life in prison for Chinese student's beating death
- European star Pettersen out of Solheim Cup with back injury
- Music Review: Canadian duo Kacy & Clayton sing timeless folk
- Body scanners being piloted in Los Angeles subway system
- Interior secretary removes 1 California monument from review
- Music Review: Canadian duo Kacy & Clayton sing timeless folk
- Brazil's top court favors indigenous groups in land dispute
- Sonny Bill Williams returns to All Blacks after ban
- Review: Sisters apply elegant harmonies to eclectic song mix
- Figures on government spending and debt
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- White House: Gov't to make health law payments this month
- WWII vet gets Bronze Star he earned more than 70 years ago
- The Latest: Cuomo wants Confederate names off NYC streets
- Ecuador: 300 tons of marine animal remains found on ship
- French first lady says husband's only fault is being younger
- Int'l arrivals to US increased 2 percent in January
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Panel to interview co-founder of firm tied to Trump dossier
- How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday
- Governors of 2 pot states push back on Trump administration
- Urban Outfitters and Agilent climb; Bristol-Myers skids
- Colorado resort won't host anti-immigration conference
- Review: 'Hitman's Bodyguard' a fun, action-packed escape
- Napoli beats 9-man Nice 2-0, closes in on Champions League
- Business Highlights
- Trump authorizes expanded college assistance for veterans
- Florida bans future investments in Maduro's Venezuela
- BC-US--Index, US
- 1 US soldier killed in combat in Afghan; others wounded
- Uruguay analyzes what to do with Nazi eagle from battleship
- Lucky carrot: Alberta woman finds mother-in-law's lost ring
- Family settles with PETA over removal, death of girl's dog
- Homers: Little leaguers ready to show power at World Series
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Fox anchor says she's threatened by angry response
- The Latest: Utah GOP candidate now faces Democrat, centrist
- Appeals court voids pipeline safety order for Exxon
- UN board: 2 experts likely murdered by Congo militia members
- NY Times' editorial page editor: No apology for Sarah Palin
- Venezuela governor: At least 36 dead following raid by security forces at jail
- Venezuela governor says 36 killed during fighting at prison
- National Parks Service ends ban on disposable water bottles
- Gaza: Suicide bomber wounds several in faceoff with security
- Michigan man dies trying to spread father's ashes in lake
- Madrid beats Barca 2-0 without Ronaldo to win Super Cup
- Former Michigan Rep. Vern Ehlers, a physicist, dies at 83
- Passengers sue Boeing for 2016 Emirates crash in Dubai
- Wyndham provides last chance for golfers' playoff push
- Brother of slain Tejano star Selena jailed for child support
- Pence will no longer speak at Koch brothers-hosted summit
- Video shows Texas deputy removing woman's pants for search
- FBI identifies remains as those of missing Missouri teen
- Trial for Guatemala ex-officials in deadly youth home fire
- Tractor-trailer driver indicted in Texas in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 10 people.
- The Latest: Phoenix mayor says he hopes Trump delays rally
- IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais cleared to resume racing
- Driver of Texas trailer indicted for 10 passengers' deaths
- Phoenix mayor not happy about President Trump's rally plans
- Steinbrenner, Torre like Jeter with Marlins
- Brazil police, troops carry out security operation near Rio
- Confederate monuments removed or vandalized across the US
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- All in the Family: Timbers keep former players in the fold
- Ump Hernandez shakes Kinsler's hand on field after criticism
- Japan trade surges in July on strong demand in China, US
- Braden Thornberry beats No. 1 Niemann to open US Amateur
- 2017 Little League World Series Glance
- Tommy Hawkins, 1st black basketball star at Notre Dame, dies
- U.S. Amateur Golf Results
- Cinnamon can reduce fat, cut heart attack risk: study
- Chicago-Montreal, Sums
- Hyundai unveils new fuel cell SUV with longer travel range
- Taiwan-American author wins prestigious US book award
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Piatti scores twice, Impact beat Fire 3-0
- LEADING OFF: Indians try to finish up 10-0 at Target Field
- 30% increase of monthly minimum wage proposed by committee
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in says he'll consider sending special envoy to North Korea if North stops provocations
- Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea
- Anti-Chinese investment ad by local news show draws NCC warning
- Western & Southern Open Results
- South Korean president: "I can confidently say there will not be a war again on the Korean Peninsula."
- Taiwan headline news
- WNBA players show support for Charlottesville victims
- Taipei ranked world's 60th most liveable city
- Battered bronze sphere returns to World Trade Center site
- The Latest: Nude suspect sits on Los Angeles harbor crane
- Blackout fallout illustrates both political and public sector issues
- Philippine economy grows 6.5 percent in second quarter
- Hong Kong activist Wong braces for possible prison sentence
- Today in History
- Kinmen to roll the dice on gambling referendum
- Tense days for business owners without legal status in US
- New Zealand lawmaker says good chance of Pacific trade deal
- New Ford CEO says company will balance present with future
- Man to answer charges he sprayed manure on Border Patrol car
- Governor wants stronger laws after 84 Great Danes seized
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- WNBA: Parker scores 21 as Los Angeles beats Mystics
- LL Bean boosting production of iconic boot
- Fugitive's trail exposes Red Bull co-owners' offshore deals
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Fugitive's trail exposes Red Bull co-owners' offshore deals
- Hot weather forecast to ease
- Events and Activities for August 17 - 24
- AC Milan and Napoli likeliest challengers to Juve's crown
- Australia's highest court says policy of sending asylum seekers to migrant camps in Papua New Guinea is valid
- BUNDESLIGA 2017-18: Bayern eyes record 6th straight title
- Australian court: Refugee camp in Papua New Guinea is legal
- Bundesliga top flight set for its first female referee
- Wisconsin Assembly set to approve $3 billion for Foxconn
- Overdoses on the road: Drugged driving rises as a menace
- 1 million South Sudan refugees now in Uganda, UN says
- Sentence next for Chicago activist with US immigration crime
- Science Says: DNA test results may not change health habits
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-UNOH 200 Results
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- MLB: Red Sox rally to beat Cardinals 5-4
- Saudi Arabia to allow Qatari pilgrims at hajj despite rift
- Will war of words turn into war for real? Views in east Asia
- Suspect falls to death from atop crane at Los Angeles port
- Indonesia to start 1-year countdown as Asian Games host
- Top US military leader: Military solution 'horrific,' but North Korea gaining US nuke strike capability 'unimaginable'
- US: War would be 'horrific' but NKorea nukes 'unimaginable'
- Anti-Muslim Australian senator wears burqa in Parliament
- US soldier killed in battle with IS in Afghanistan
- US men's basketball enters a new world _ without its stars
- Lebanon prepares for Syria's post-war construction windfall
- Kabul catwalk: Afghan models show off traditional clothing
- Japanese Shinto shrine vandalized in Taipei
- Hyundai unveils new fuel cell SUV with longer travel range
- Kiwi Daniel Pearce leads Fiji International after 1st round
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-GLF--Fiji International-Scores
- Business execs shunned Trump panels before he disbanded them
- Scholars say Trump went afoul in lumping Lee with founders
- Asia shares meander after subdued gains on Wall Street
- Republican leaders dance around Trump remarks
- Wallabies vs All Blacks more than the result on the field
- Trump increasingly isolated as business panels dismantled
- Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea
- Charlottesville woman's family: Fight injustice like she did
- Flooding maroons people in Indian states, eases in Nepal
- Recommended places of interest along Taipei Metro
- Plenty at stake playing for the flag and for a job
- President Trump's ardent backers support him more than ever
- Spain rescues 600 migrants in Mediterranean in 24 hours
- Veterans get expanded college assistance under Trump
- Uganda sending team to Universiade after all: Taiwan
- Man arrested in brief Netherlands hostage-taking
- Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea
- China mocks India with a racist video
- German state committee votes to lift nationalist's immunity
- Scholars say Trump went afoul in lumping Lee with founders
- Hong Kong court overturns earlier ruling, sends Joshua Wong, 2 other protest leaders to prison
- The Latest: Dunford: US-SKorea drills not being negotiated
- Israel destroys home of Palestinian who killed officer
- Korean actor Gong Yoo arrives in Taiwan on his second visit
- Confederate monuments removed or vandalized across the US
- The Latest: Court sends Hong Kong activists to prison
- UK retail sales grow by a modest 0.3 percent in July
- 5 missing after Army helicopter crashes in ocean off Hawaii
- IDC: Asia Pacific robotics spending to grow by 25.2% CAGR in next five years
- ICC orders Mali radical to pay $3.2 million in reparations
- The Latest: 1 million South Sudan refugees now in Uganda
- Live broadcast on mobile messaging giant LINE now available
- Austrian police: Sleeping toddler left in car, dies in heat
- China warns Washington against 'trade war'
- The Latest: China raps Trump aide's remark on 'economic war'
- Man arrested in French car attack that wounded 6 soldiers
- Pakistan begins drive to register Afghans who fled war
- Ghost Month fears force cancellation of Taiwanese horror movie showing
- Romania: Orthodox synod meets to discuss bishop sex scandal
- Education activist Malala Yousafzai to study at Oxford
- Photo of the day: Brazilian athlete towers over Taiwan's 'Cutest Policewoman'
- Israeli leader criticized for response to Charlottesville
- MOST unveils US$132 million Taiwan AI semiconductor project
- Queen Elizabeth II expresses sadness over Sierra Leone
- Cambodian medic who spread HIV asks for court's mercy
- Turkey condemns German reluctance on customs union expansion
- Romania: woman, 3 children killed crossing railway line
- Syrian actress who rallied crowds against Assad dies
- Chinese propaganda video sparks Indian outrage
- Vietnam criticizes US religious freedom report
- Bavarian black swan finds companion through lonely hearts ad
- The Latest: Trump assails 'publicity seeking' Lindsey Graham
- Danish police look for body in missing journalist case
- 58 dead in 3 days in renewed Philippine anti-drug bloodshed
- Turner is latest to plan sports streaming service
- Louisiana city to erect monument of novelist at park
- The Latest: Russia blocks white supremacist website
- Are you for real? Police check out man looking for dentures
- Wembley factor hanging over Tottenham's title hopes
- 3rd Australian minister could be fired over dual citizenship
- Aerospace and defense technology exhibition kicks off in Taipei
- Universiade opening ceremony to spotlight local culture, vitality
- Starbucks founder decries violence after Charlottesville
- Israel to release tycoon, adviser arrested for corruption
- Wal-Mart tops Street 2Q forecasts
- Cambodia to deport more Taiwanese fraud suspects to China
- Froome favored to end run of 2nd places at Spanish Vuelta
- Forward Nikola Kalinic skips Fiorentina training
- The Latest: Dunford endorses military leaders' tweets
- European Central Bank still concerned about low inflation
- Ford to pay up to $10.1M to settle harassment allegations
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Mayor orders religious shrine removed from state land
- Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' hit during eclipse
- Baby dolphin dies after being crowded around on Spain beach
- Zimbabwe leader in South Africa as wife accused of assault
- UN envoy says Syria de-escalation zones 'so far positive'
- Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam also to face trial in Belgium
- Father charged in baby boy's fatal overdose of opioid combo
- Portugal braces for wildfire calamity as temperatures rise
- South Africa police issue red alert to stop Zimbabwe first lady, accused of assault, from leaving country: report
- Trump's first campaign manager joins super PAC backing him
- US weekly unemployment claims fell 12,000 to 232,000 last week
- Real Madrid starts title defense way ahead of Barcelona
- US weekly requests for jobless aid down 12,000 to 232,000
- A Japanese gives up nationality to become Taiwanese
- The Latest: South Africa 'red alert' on Zimbabwe first lady
- US manufacturing output fell 0.1 percent in July; overall industrial production rose 0.2 percent
- Grammy-winning singer arrested for bringing drugs into Guam
- I-Mei CEO Luis Ko and director Wu Nien-jen urge Taiwanese youth ‘to say no to drugs’
- US factory output slips in July on tumbling auto production
- Gore to give keynote at US clean energy summit in Las Vegas
- Danes find more tainted eggs in food supply chain
- Aretha Franklin set to move back to Detroit for retirement
- Taiwan regrets prison sentence for Hong Kong democracy activists
- Former Olympic cycling champion Sanchez fails doping test
- Amid US racial divisions, Auschwitz memorial issues warning
- England wins toss, bats in day-night test vs West Indies
- Powerball jackpot climbs to $510 million, 8th largest
- Signing Mbappe could be more trouble than it's worth for PSG
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Pennsylvania road rage shooting suspect waives hearing
- Kenya holds memorial service for murdered election official
- Trump wades back into racially charged monument debate on Twitter, bemoans 'history and culture being ripped apart'
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- Katy Perry changes tour dates due to 'production delays'
- Pakistan angry at US for adding Kashmir group to terror list
- Barcelona forward Suarez out 4 weeks with right knee injury
- Gov: Removing Confederate statues like losing 9/11 memorial
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Turkmenistan tightens entry rules before sports event
- At least 40 dead in northeast Congo after mudslide hits town
- Wisconsin senator wants feds to probe Mexican resort alcohol
- Powerball Jackpot-Top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Man accused of urinating on synagogue is arraigned, jailed
- US, Japan discuss North Korean threat
- US stocks slip after results from Wal-Mart and Cisco
- A look at Zimbabwe's first lady, who is accused of assault
- Bonucci hoping for the Pirlo effect after moving to Milan
- Video threatens Mexico columnist who covers organized crime
- Peer pressure, applied well, boosts financial health
- Average US mortgage rates edge lower; 30-year at 3.89 pct.
- US says airstrikes kill 7 al-Shabab fighters in Somalia
- Brother of Pole implicated kidnap plot to fight extradition
- 8 charged in Thailand's latest case of insulting monarchy
- APNewsBreak: Officer who shot 13-year-old feared gunfight
- Venezuela supreme court orders dissident lawmaker's arrest
- French President Macron backs anti-racism movement in US
- Azarenka says she might skip US Open because of child issue
- Overall champion Hirscher breaks ankle, out for 6 weeks
- 2 US lawmakers from NY: Rename Lee Barracks at West Point
- The Latest: 91 arrests this year in Portugal over wildfires
- Turkey bones may help trace fate of ancient cliff dwellers
- Man believed to have killed wife, 7-year-old, dog, then self
- Another suspect in large Jamaican lottery scam apprehended
- Settlement reached in lawsuit filed by ACLU against 2 psychologists who helped design CIA's harsh interrogation program
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- Cash family: Keep Johnny's name away from 'hateful ideology'
- Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk, struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district
- Barcelona acknowledges interest in Coutinho and Dembele
- Detained, ailing Iran opposition leader ends hunger strike
- Settlement reached in ACLU lawsuit against CIA interrogation
- Student petition calls for revoking Trump's honorary degree
- Cook, Root steady England at 108-2 vs. WI in day-night test
- Police say van jumps sidewalk in Barcelona, causes injuries
- Cleveland Clinic will pull event from Mar-a-Lago resort
- Migration trends shifting across Mediterranean region
- Mike Trout and the Angels are on a roll and in contention
- Feds ease border crossings at Minnesota's Northwest Angle
- The Latest: Maine Dems chair criticizes LePage over comments
- Iowa woman who tried to vote twice for Trump gets probation
- German court orders stabbing suspect to mental hospital
- Spacewalking cosmonauts release 3-D-printed satellite
- Egypt blocks access to website of group supporting media
- Man is shot 2 days in a row and survives; gunman sought
- Wall starts title defense with win at Paul Lawrie Match Play
- Spain's El Pais newspaper, citing police sources, says perpetrators of van incident in Barcelona holed up in a bar
- Dog tags, possible remains of WWII soldier found on island
- HBO regains control of hacked social media accounts
- After 45 years, murder conviction scratched for Michigan man
- The Latest: El Pais: Van attackers holed up in Barcelona bar
- Spain's El Pais newspaper: Barcelona police treating van incident as a terror attack
- Minnesota releases review on disputed Enbridge oil pipeline
- Court denies appeal of man caught in texting sting
- Better than expected, barely good enough: Profits and stocks
- The Latest: France issues list of products with tainted eggs
- The Latest: Wisconsin GOP defends Foxconn ahead of vote
- Police in Spain confirm fatalities after van slams into pedestrians in Barcelona's historic district
- Latest: Authorities ID man who plunged from LA port crane
- AP PHOTOS: Sweat and guts on display at CrossFit challenge
- Crew claims Florida to Cuba powerboat record in choppy seas
- Police in Spain call Barcelona van incident a terror attack; local media report up to 13 dead
- South African conservationist shot and killed in Tanzania
- Neuroscientist who studied Einstein's brain dies at 90
- Texas police chiefs start adapting to sanctuary cities law
- Police official in Barcelona says 1 death confirmed, 32 seriously injured in van attack
- Pelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues from Capitol
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Diamondbacks' De La Rosa to undergo 2nd Tommy John surgery
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Grigor Dimitrov rallies past Juan Martin del Potro in Ohio
- July ranks 2nd for heat globally, hottest recorded on land
- Syria holds first international trade fair since war erupted
- Oregon State team near van accident deemed terror attack
- Macedonian lawmakers fire top prosecutor over wiretap probe
- Boston gives permit for free speech rally, sets restrictions
- Israel, NYC museum agree on event to mark 1947 UN vote
- Report: German-backed Arabic website blocked by Egypt
- Apple CEO makes $2 million pledge to fight hate
- Iraq government may prosecute those behind abuses in Mosul
- Spanish public broadcaster RTVE says 1 suspect in Barcelona van attack has been arrested
- Tillerson says terrorists will face justice after Barcelona
- A grim subway reality: Corpses sometimes kept in break rooms
- Rested Dream forward Angel McCoughtry eyes return to hoops
- Average US mortgage rates edge lower; 30-year at 3.89 pct
- EpiPen maker finalizes settlement for government overcharges
- Brazil lawyers ask high court to compel impeachment debate
- Catalan police confirm 1 arrest in Barcelona van attack, 'treating him as a terrorist'
- Catalan police say no suspects in Barcelona van attack holed up in bar, urge people to avoid unnecessary travel
- Mattis says decision near on new Afghan policy
- Pence touring Panama Canal
- Catalan official says 13 killed in Barcelona van attack, more than 50 injured
- The Latest: Trump condemns Barcelona attack, offers US help
- Catalan regional police say they are evacuating people from Barcelona's Las Ramblas area amid manhunt after van attack
- Parents of Newtown victims want to know if teachers had keys
- The Latest: Protesters target Pence in Panama City
- US urges UN probe into experts' murder, but Congo is opposed
- The Latest: Tillerson, Mattis say military option on table
- Pennsylvania steakhouse to change name in lawsuit settlement
- Some major attacks in Europe in recent years
- Getaway driver guilty of robbery in death of Chinese student
- Confederate monuments to stay at Gettysburg battlefield
- Ex-NY governor hopeful who insulted Obamas kicked off board
- Tampa teams dedicate funds for Confederate monument removal
- NY courts spokesman fired after saying he 'barely' worked
- Lithuanian man brought to US to face $100 million fraud case
- Democrats plan events to boost support after Charlottesville
- Families await remains of 37 dead in Venezuela prison clash
- Catalonia's regional president says there have been 2 arrests after Barcelona van attack
- Sisters Lynne and Moorer finally working together
- Catalonia's regional president gives casualty toll update: 12 dead, 80 hospitalized after Barcelona van attack
- Namibian vs Nebraskan: Fight of unbeaten 140-pounders
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Barcelona's mayor: Minute of silence to be held Friday in main square 'to show that we are not scared' after van attack
- 3 arrested after drone drops cellphone, drugs to prison yard
- FAA changes San Francisco landing rules after close call
- US Jewish criticism of Trump expands to some supporters
- Why hate came to the progressive island of Charlottesville
- Start of major construction on new NYC train hall announced
- Catalan police: Driver hits 2 officers in Barcelona, police later locate him; unclear if related to van attack
- The Latest: Family IDs Utah soldier killed in Afghanistan
- GOP senator says Trump hasn't shown stability, competence
- Islamic State group claims responsibility for deadly Barcelona van attack in statement carried on its Aamaq news agency
- State Republican headquarters tagged with Nazi vandalism
- Man who didn't pay rent gets 45 years for killing roommate
- Police say bomb squad checking area in Barcelona outskirts near where driver of car who struck police officers located
- The Latest: Lawyers dispute report of boy's shooting
- Saakashvili in Poland preparing return to Ukraine next month
- Las Ramblas: A top Barcelona site for tourists to stroll
- Lawsuit: Poland Spring Water is committing 'colossal fraud'
- Execution set for Mexican national on Texas death row
- In letter to staff, DeVos condemns Charlottesville violence
- US court delays deportation of immigrant in Connecticut
- MLB's Manfred working on pace of play with Clark, union
- Vice Media's immersive Charlottesville report gets traction
- Column: What's in a smaller glove? More hype for the fight
- Wal-Mart Stores, L Brands and Cisco Systems skid
- Cafe no longer being probed in death of Chris Berman's wife
- Mental exam sought for man accused of Oklahoma bomb plot
- Wildfire leads to more evacuations in Montana
- England vs West Indies 1st Test Scores
- Paul Lawrie Match Play Results
- The Latest: Activist loses citizenship, will be deported
- Annika Sorenstam leads Europe as Solheim Cup captain
- The Latest: School board hopes ouster ends distractions
- Catalan official gives update on Barcelona van attack: 13 dead, some very badly hurt and figure could rise; 100 injured
- How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday
- England vs West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard
- Catalan official says 3 days of mourning has been declared after Barcelona van attack
- AP EXPLAINS: Trump, Pershing and terrorism: a primer
- What major tech companies are doing on hate groups
- Senior police official: Barcelona van attack 'clearly a terror attack, intended to kill as many people as possible'
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Senior police official: Barcelona van attack linked to explosion previous day in which 1 person was killed
- Tropical Storm Harvey heads toward eastern Caribbean
- Senior police official: Neither of the 2 detained suspects in Barcelona van attack is the driver
- Senior police official: 2 suspects in custody in Barcelona van attack are a Spanish national from Melilla and a Moroccan
- Marist Brothers: School director admits abusing student
- US announces deal to export pork to Argentina
- FDA OKs Pfizer drug for rare, fast-killing type of leukemia
- Arkansas AG asks governor to schedule execution for inmate
- Business Highlights
- The Latest: White nationalist contacted about Boston rally
- Lawyer: Woman didn't exploit glitch, she just spotted a deal
- Croatian soccer fans force game at Everton to be halted
- Women's Rugby World Cup semis: England vs France, NZ vs US
- North Korea warns it won't negotiate nukes if US is hostile
- Chicago activist loses US citizenship, will be deported
- 'Maniacal' focus on China takes Trump aide past mainstream
- US helping clear 'historic' amount of explosives in Mosul
- Chasing eclipses across the globe is a way of life for some
- Sabres sign Zemgus Girgensons to 2-year deal
- Michigan State University rejects white nationalist event
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Senior officer on damaged ship to be relieved of command
- Haunted by legacy, Red Sox owner wants to rename Yawkey Way
- Jefferson Davis home offered as new home for monuments
- Confederate leaders' descendants want monuments pulled down
- Guatemalan immigrant seeks sanctuary in Manhattan church
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Confederate monuments not limited to the Old South
- The Latest: Search area expands for Hawaii Army helicopter
- Fire chief placed on leave amid racial insensitivity probe
- UN chief: Saudi coalition attacks killed children in Yemen
- Solheim Cup Pairings
- Matt Every ties 1st-round record at Wyndham with 61
- BC-GLF--Wyndham Championship Scores
- Twins reinstate Perkins after 16-month absence
- Mets put infielder Jose Reyes on 10-day disabled list
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Spanish police say they have killed several people south of Barcelona in response to a terrorist attack
- Whale found dead off Cape Cod identified as frequent visitor
- Golden glow gone amid scandal, USA Gymnastics faces change
- Spanish police confirm officers shot and killed four suspects in a separate alleged terror plot south of Barcelona
- Utah man indicted in death of wife on Alaska cruise
- Boat overturns off Haiti; 6 dead and at least 10 missing
- Barcelona van attack kills 13 in agonizing repeat for Europe
- India's Tamil Nadu favorite among foreign tourists
- Chris Long supports Malcolm Jenkins during anthem protest
- This Date In Baseball
- Navy awards contract for future Marine base on Guam
- Police in Spain say fifth suspect shot and wounded in Cambrils has died
- Aussie Smyth gets impressive back-to-back wins at US Amateur
- 2 Taiwanese tourists injured in Barcelona terrorist attack
- American LeagueA
- American League
- American League
- Taiwan headline news
- Police say 5 suspects killed in Spanish resort town were carrying bomb belts and had run over civilians with car.
- All Blacks, Wallabies take rivalry off field before 1st test
- Olympic rowing champion selected in New Zealand cycling team
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Sanchez powers Yankees past Mets 7-5 for Subway Series sweep
- Acclaimed modernist architect Gunnar Birkerts dies at 92
- CPC chairman resigns due to fallout over blackout
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Gun charge against former NFL linebacker dropped
- Birds cut down by kite flying on Indian Independence Day
- Smith: Khawaja a likely starter in 1st Bangladesh test
- The real revolution in NKorea is rise of consumer culture
- Tropical depression headed toward Taiwan could become typhoon
- Catalan government says attack in seaside resort is linked to the vehicle attack in Barcelona that killed 13 people
- The real revolution in NKorea is rise of consumer culture
- Ex-Aussie Olympian says he's cleared to compete for Russia
- Troopers to pay tribute to those killed in 1997 shooting
- Ex-treasure hunter to present request to end Ohio jail time
- Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks set to be sentenced
- Math experts join brainpower to help address gerrymandering
- 'Spectacular' autumn foliage is forecast for New England
- Darby has impressive debut, Eagles beat Bills 20-16
- Navy hands penalties on collision, both ships made errors
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- Mazara homers, drives in 5 as Rangers top White Sox 9-8
- Hend shoots 66 to move into share of Fiji International lead
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Mitch Starc to miss tour of India, hopes to be fit for Ashes
- Indian IT company Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka resigns
- Moldauer out to early lead at US gymnastics championships
- Asian shares track Wall Street slide; Spain attack weighs
- Jaguars open up QB competition after 12-8 loss to Bucs
- Cutler debuts, but Ravens roll past Dolphins 31-7
- Spanish police kill 5 suspects linked to Barcelona attack
- The Latest: French, Australians among victims in Barcelona
- Burundi: 1 killed, 29 injured in grenade attacks, say police
- After doping scandals, Russia touts reformed testing agency
- Man attacks Taiwanese presidential guard with samurai sword
- Here is an eco-friendly way to travel Taiwan in a very low budget
- Catalonia Interior Minister and police say a third person has been arrested following deadly van attack in Barcelona
- US general pledges to defend Japan from North Korean attack
- Hopkins is first female baseball scout in more than 50 years
- Solheim Cup opens Friday in Iowa
- Officials say extremist group beheads 3 people in Kenya
- AP Explains: Why does a WWI general merit a Trump tweet?
- Clearing Iraqi cities of explosives may take decades
- Skeptics dismiss Bannon's call for economic war with China
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Mattis says a decision is closer on strategy for Afghanistan
- LEADING OFF: Stanton powers into NY, Red Sox host Yankees
- Smith, Locklear lead wave of new faces at US championships
- Catalan authorities: five suspects killed in Cambrils had plowed down pedestrians in their car, wore fake bomb belts.
- Assailant injures guard outside Taiwan presidential office
- All Blacks security consultant not guilty in bugging case
- IS cleric granted early release in Indonesia is re-arrested
- 2 bears, not 1, killed Swedish wildlife park employee
- Trump defends Confederate statues, berates his critics
- Austrians first in Europe to make bacon on industrial scale?
- Former Taiwan president not welcome at Universiade opening
- Estimates of North Korea's nuclear weapons hard to nail down
- Hot Hungarian athlete trained in China but loves Taiwan
- Sierra Leone mudslides death toll now above 400 as hundreds still missing, UN says
- Colleges brace for more violence amid rash of hate on campus
- Sierra Leone mudslides death toll now above 400, UN says
- Vietnam battles dengue outbreaks with 42 percent more cases
- Catalan regional president: at least one more 'terrorist' still being sought over Barcelona van attack
- Homeless California war veteran gets place to call home
- Danes charge imam for comparing gays to pedophiles.
- Taiwan President offers condolences to victims of Barcelona attack
- The Latest: Britain donates millions to aid Sierra Leone
- Tropical Storm Harvey bringing rain to Windward Islands
- Coffee shop owner scolded on Facebook for stingy treatment of artist
- Zimbabwe's first lady remains quiet amid assault claims
- Rwanda leader is inaugurated; won nearly 99 percent of vote
- Taiwan's monthly minimum wage increased to NT$22,000
- On World Lion Day 2017, Africa’s Lions Face Crisis
- Thousands holding minute of silence in Barcelona's main square for attack victims, attended by Spain's king and premier
- Top trends, technologies on show at Taipei 101 Smart Trend Exhibition
- A Ride-Along with the Machalilla Park Rangers
- Chinese medicine services to be offered at Universiade venues
- Missing woman's family in Denmark submarine case fears worst
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 8/21/2017
- Taiwanese brand ranked 4th on 'Top 10 Rice Noodles 2017'
- Police say death toll in Spain attacks rises to 14 after woman injured in seaside resort dies
- Crowds returning to Las Ramblas are subdued and pensive
- Philippines: 5 Muslim rebels killed in clash with extremists
- Let me go! Uncertainty surrounds stars of European soccer
- Amid India oxygen scandal, docs want focus on encephalitis
- China to limit overseas investments in real estate, sports
- Fox's James Murdoch slams Trump's Charlottesville response
- Russian Bombardier worker charged with aggravated bribery
- Chinese traders furious after crackdown on N. Korean imports
- Taiwanese tycoon needs 90 minutes to find NT$400 million for bail
- NASA, PBS marking 40 years since Voyager spacecraft launches
- Catalan police say a fourth person has been arrested in connection with the attacks in Barcelona and resort of Cambrils
- Voyager 1 leads pack of world's most distant spacecraft
- South Korean human trafficking suspect arrested in Thailand
- Barcelona's victims: A snapshot of the world
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Erdogan urges German-Turks to punish mainstream parties
- Mother of slain protester says she won't talk to Trump
- Russia says its jets helping encircle IS-held town in Syria
- Woman gives birth to baby girl on German commuter train
- Merkel says she won't avoid eastern Germany despite hecklers
- Robin Thicke's girlfriend announces pregnancy
- Man charged with pepper-spraying Confederate re-enactors
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - August 18
- NASA launches last of its longtime tracking satellites
- Spain's prime minister says the fight against terrorism is 'global battle' after attacks in Catalonia
- Spain's prime minister says that terrorism is Europe's main problem right now
- Rights groups urge Yemen rebels to free prominent activist
- The Latest: New Confederate monument slated for Alabama
- Senior Catalan police official: Single police officer killed 4 of the suspects in Cambrils attack
- Senior police official: Authorities haven't identified the driver of van in Barcelona attack
- Tina Fey returns to 'Weekend Update' to talk Charlottesville
- Senior police official: Spain attacks suspects in custody are 3 Moroccans, 1 Spaniard; none had terror backgrounds
- Russia to hold joint drills with allies in Central Asia
- Minneapolis City Council to vote on new police chief
- Romania: bishop involved in "sex tape" scandal resigns
- Police in Spain say that attacks in Barcelona, Cambrils had been prepared some time ago
- El Salvador legislation would prohibit adults marrying kids
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Latest: Trump says 'Radical Islamic Terrorism' must end
- Markets Right Now: Stocks start lower a day after sharp loss
- Berlin braces for neo-Nazi march; counter-protests planned
- Driver forced to gun engine and jump rising drawbridge
- Hot stock tip: Chicken Soup for the Soul
- Counterprotests planned for Boston free speech rally
- New Hampshire confirms identity of suspected serial killer
- Officer shoots, kills coyote believed to have attacked woman
- Finnish media say several people have been wounded in a stabbing in the city of Turku in western Finland
- $300 million later, Man City still striving to fix defense
- Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg suspected of stabbing several people in western city of Turku
- 1 American killed, 1 injured in Spain attacks
- Guam church officials oppose charged singer's school concert
- Several wounded in Finland stabbing; suspect shot in the leg
- US stocks slide again as industrial companies and banks drop
- Finnish police say they are looking for more potential suspects in stabbing in western city
- Conte laughs off Costa comments, says striker is 'the past'
- Charlie Cox, Finn Jones on 2 Marvel-ous 'Defenders' roles
- Trump approves plan to create independent cyber command
- 11 US states added jobs in July
- The Latest: Finnish police look for more stabbing suspects
- Texas woman in ID thefts gets 10 years in Nigeria cars scam
- Tillerson condemns hate speech, says bigotry is un-American
- Saudi forces deployed in Yemen's port of Aden amid friction
- Pentagon chief to visit Ukraine amid tensions with Russia
- Polish ruling party figure criticized for anti-migrant tweet
- Charlie Cox, Finn Jones on 2 Marvel-ous 'Defenders' roles
- A home gas blast led to 2 deadly attacks, manhunt in Spain
- Alleged Yahoo hacker in Canada to forgo extradition hearing
- Officials: State Dept suffers worldwide email outage
- Cook passes 200 as England grinds down West Indies
- Silent tribute brings moment of unity to grieving Barcelona
- Filmmaker Michael Moore thinks humor can win the day
- Citing Trump remarks, most of president's arts council quits
- How does Luis Fonsi savor his 'Despacito' success? Slowly
- Kenya opposition to file petition against presidential vote
- Finnish news agency STT says 1 person has died in stabbing in western Finland
- Blaise Matuidi completes move from PSG to Juventus
- West Point names new barracks after shunned black graduate
- 2011 champ Stosur withdraws from US Open with injured hand
- Tech companies continue efforts to banish extremist accounts
- Child shot, killed by 10-year-old playing with unsecured gun
- Police: 2 dead in stabbings in western Finland
- Venezuela's pro-government constitutional assembly says it's taking over powers of opposition-led congress
- 1 man dead, 1 injured after stabbing in western Germany
- Finland's interior minister says security being stepped up across the country after stabbings that killed at least 2
- Sports retailers get routed
- Asian carp found near Lake Michigan got past barriers
- Pro-government assembly in Venezuela takes congress' powers
- Tennessee site marks milestone with shipment to US nuke dump
- Valencia signs Gabriel Paulista from Arsenal
- Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Grand Teton park to escape Yellowstone's shadow for eclipse
- The Latest: Minneapolis City Council approves new chief
- Tottenham agrees to sign Davinson Sanchez from Ajax
- Jailed Mexican ex-governor starts hunger strike
- Dashcam video raises questions about officer use of force
- Official: Police investigating whether Barcelona van attack driver among suspects killed in Cambrils, but can't confirm
- Source: Trump adviser Steve Bannon is leaving White House post
- Spanish court issues order to find and capture 4 suspects in Barcelona and Cambrils attacks, police union official says
- The Latest: Dallas police prepare for weekend rally
- AP sources: Strategist Steve Bannon leaving White House
- Lawmaker charged with hitting political foe during recount
- Former Uber CEO lashes out at VC firm suing company
- UN aid chief: War in Yemen causing famine, cholera
- Hirscher needs 15 weeks to recover, missing ski season start
- Triplets born before Joplin tornado head to kindergarten
- Bruce Forsyth, veteran British TV host and entertainer, dies
- NYC subway tiles to be altered over Confederate flag concern
- Hollywood's hacking pains are bigger than movie leaks
- US: Iraqi forces ready for next battle against IS extremists
- Lawyer: Woman wasn't high in wreck that killed her grandkids
- Afghan official: 7 die in violence in western Herat province
- Highest Run-scorers in Test Cricket
- Europe takes early 1-point lead vs US at Solheim Cup
- Migrants paint hopes and dreams on murals
- Mother of slain journalist urges Trump to fill vacancy
- California mass killer spared death sentence
- Muguruza outlasts Kuznetsova to reach Cincinnati semifinal
- Trump to address American Legion convention in Reno
- UN completes first round of Syria polio vaccination campaign
- Wall recovers to continue defense of Paul Lawrie Match Play
- Recalls this week: baby rattles, boots, batteries
- US rig count decreases by 3 this week to 946
- Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Charlottesville mayor asks for emergency meeting of state lawmakers to allow removal of Confederate statue
- Dems risk culture war fight in Charlottesville response
- Taylor Swift left 'a blank space, baby' on social media
- Eclipse mania sends Americans scurrying to find safe glasses
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes
- Police: Teen dies after 45-foot fall in Hindu temple
- Ex-cop who sought nude pictures of children pleads guilty
- Arpaio pardon would refute key theme in immigration debate
- Solheim Cup Results
- Boy, 13, who had heart transplant dies on 1st day of school
- Cities seek creative ways to prevent car or van attacks
- Official: Rwanda genocide suspect extradited from Germany
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Man in custody over 'black power' graffiti on Rizzo statue
- The Latest: Father: 'Everybody loved' US man killed in Spain
- Cops: Man posed as wife on Craigslist soliciting his murder
- Lights out: Eclipse to have big impact on California power
- Man accused of cutting off woman's nipples pleads guilty
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual
- Foot Locker and Deere slide while Estee Lauder jumps
- Details of 'Deadpool 2' stuntwoman's death released
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Tanzania: Elephant tusks seized from alleged traffickers
- Police: Rapper Meek Mill arrested for reckless dirt biking
- How major US stock market indexes fared Friday
- Lawmaker who made Trump assassination remark may face ouster
- Trump's evangelical advisers sticking with him amid fallout
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Bayern wins Bundesliga opener with new players and video ref
- McIlroy to return for FedEx Cup playoffs
- 'Predator' actor Sonny Landham dead at 76
- Sutherland, Short share Dick's Sporting Goods Open lead
- BC-US--Index, US
- Couple renews vows as arranged marriage enters final chapter
- Spanish league begins with tributes to victims of attacks
- Fitch upgrades Greece's credit rating by 1 notch to B-
- Falcao scores again as Monaco wins at Metz in French league
- Ousted Venezuela prosecutor ties exit to investigation
- Underwater devices look for Army helicopter crew off Hawaii
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Legal marijuana sale faces challenges by banks in Uruguay
- Kansas couple gets probation after money laundering scheme
- The Latest: Mayor urges Trump to denounce racism in Nevada
- Missouri death row inmate appeals to US Supreme Court
- Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski loses latest bid to end criminal case for sexually assaulting teen 40 years ago
- Icahn steps down as unofficial Trump adviser
- Trump hands communications reins to longtime confidante
- Business Highlights
- Judge rejects Roman Polanski victim's bid to end case
- Navy captain latest to plead guilty in bribery case
- With betting and $200K for winner, online World Cup pays
- Column: We need Kaepernick more than ever in troubled times
- California tightens rules on popular pesticide for farmers
- Fear, resolve and more security at Charlottesville's temple
- Man arrested after 23 immigrants found in semi near El Paso
- Armour, Simpson share 2nd-round lead in Wyndham Championship
- UN chief urges protection for civilians trapped in conflict
- Clemson basketball returns home after Barcelona van attack
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- The Latest: NFL player says dismissed gun case 'was false'
- Man is charged with flying drones to bring drugs from Mexico
- Authorities: Ousted Venezuelan chief prosecutor, husband flee nation for Colombia
- Venezuela's ousted chief prosecutor arrives in Colombia
- Brother of Sinaloa cartel leader arrested in Arizona
- Taiwan headline news
- The Latest: Wildfire forces evacuation of 440 Oregon homes
- A look at US-S. Korea war games and how North might respond
- Rapper's bodyguard charged in Little Rock concert shooting
- Charles scores 24 points to lead Liberty over Connecticut
- To make a real change of Taiwan: Always choose the hard way
- NASCAR XFINITY-Food City 300 Results
- 6 die in Vietnam while sawing leftover mortar shell
- Ghim, Humphrey, Redman, Lawrence into US Amateur semifinals
- Autopsy: Hairstylist slain in Chicago had meth in system
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- U.S. Amateur Golf Results
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Venezuelan president blasts maestro Dudamel for speaking out
- Ex-AIT official criticizes Beijing over its Taiwan approach
- Florida authorities say 2 Kissimmee officers shot
- Lebanese army announces start of military offensive to clear Islamic State group militants from frontier with Syria.
- Today in History
- Lebanon starts offensive to clear border of IS militants
- Australian Ormsby takes 3rd-round lead at Fiji International
- FBI: 2 alleged MS-13 gang members arrested in New Jersey
- UNIVERSIADE: Taiwan women's football team tops Argentina in opener
- Red Bulls-Timbers, Sums
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Boston, cradle of liberty, braces for spirited protests
- The Latest: Florida authorities say 4 police officers shot
- BC-GLF--Fiji International Scores
- Jerome Kaino leaves All Blacks to deal with personal matter
- Gunmen kill local leader of Pakistan's pro-Taliban party
- Fowles scores 25 as Lynx defeat Fever with WNBA record score
- The Latest: Florida gov. 'heartbroken' after 4 officers shot
- Oxford University official accused in hair stylist's stabbing death arrives in Chicago to face charges
- Suspect in stabbing death back in Chicago
- Mourners attend funeral of Pfau, 'Mother Teresa of Pakistan'
- Kissimmee, Fla., police chief says 1 police killed, another injured in shooting; 3 suspects in custody, 1 sought
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Machado hits 3 homers to lead Orioles over Angels
- Taipei Universiade is ready to roll tonight!
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- Fired Northwestern University professor suspected in stabbing death arrives in Chicago from California to face charges
- LEADING OFF: Granderson joins Dodgers, trio goes for No. 15
- The Latest: Suspect in stabbing death back in Chicago
- Taiwan investigates rumors of ISIS terror threat against Universiade
- Valeri scores, Timbers beat the Red Bulls 2-0
- Trump dumps Bannon, who returns to conservative website
- Trump struggles with presidential duties as uniter-in-chief
- Trump remarks could sidetrack Democrats from other issues
- Evangelical advisers stay with Trump as others criticize him
- Trump's new communications director isn't new to his ways
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- Philippines says 7-year-old boy missing in Spain van attack
- Helicopter crew had life vests, air bottles during crash
- Taipei city introduces traffic controls and stricter security for Universiade opening ceremony
- Weibo: Ximending Taipei est le site touristique le plus cherché
- Storm clinch 1st place in the National Rugby League
- The Latest: Spanish officials to set terrorist threat level
- All Taiwanese are members of Team Taiwan at Universiade: President Tsai
- Photo of the Day: Universiade torch arrives at final stop
- Finnish police: stabbing investigated as possible terrorism
- India wildlife reserve park devastated by monsoon floods
- Nigeria says ailing president returning to country today after more than 3 months in London
- Nigeria says ailing president to return today after 3 months
- Russian officials say 8 wounded in Siberia stabbing attack
- Police separate some 500 neo-Nazis, opponents at Berlin demo
- South Africa mulls fate of Mugabe's wife after assault claim
- Report of Ukraine 'witness' to DNC hack stirs confusion
- Spanish authorities say they are maintaining the country's current terrorist threat alert at level 4
- Hundreds missing in Sierra Leone mudslides likely dead
- Spain's interior minister says there is no imminent threat of attack, after last week's violence
- Spanish Interior Minister Zoido says police have broken 'terrorist cell from Barcelona'
- Taliban kill 5 police in southern Afghanistan
- Taiwan keeps taekwondo trainer away from Universiade due to terror links
- Attacks on aid workers increasing in South Sudan, UN says
- Cambridge University Press pulls journal articles on its Chinese website to comply with Beijing’s censorship
- Man arrested after 3 children found dead in Maryland home
- Liu Xiaobo's widow in rare video amid fears for her safety
- The Latest: Zimbabwe blocks South African Airways flight
- Car bomb kills 2 in Syrian government stronghold
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Trump to skip Kennedy Center arts awards
- Zimbabwe blocks South African Airways flights amid scandal over president Mugabe's wife
- Rugby Championship: New Zealand 54, Australia 34
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- 8 tries for NZ, beats Australia 54-34 in Rugby Championship
- Protesters block entrance of athletes to Taipei Universiade opening
- Finnish intelligence agency: Deadly stabbing in western city of Turku was "a likely terror act."
- Congo landslide death toll likely 200, governor says
- The Latest: Finland: Turku knife attack is likely terror act
- Tropical Storm Harvey heads through Caribbean
- BC-RGU--Australia-New Zealand-Numbers
- Trump Phoenix rally to highlight feisty feud with senator
- Bangladesh recalls Hossain, Shafiul for 1st test v Australia
- Australia vs New Zealand by the numbers
- Taiwan's flag seen waving among the audience at Universiade opening ceremony
- Jet2 asks French why flight was apparently tracked
- Boy missing as many countries mourn Barcelona attack victims
- Man United thrashes Swansea in 2nd straight 4-0 win
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Tribes hope for renewal in solar eclipse; not all will watch
- Kashima beats Shimizu S-Pulse 1-0 to keep lead in J-League
- The Latest: Kennedy Center awards to go on without Trump
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Broadway ticket-buying now easier for fans, not re-sellers
- The Latest: Counterprotesters arrive ahead of Boston rally
- Liquor stores closed in Turkmenistan's capital for a month
- Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade opens with dazzling spectacle and political strife
- After Charlottesville, students worry about safety on campus
- The lore and lure of eclipses: Blood, sex and some snacking
- Physicist Hawking criticizes UK health secretary on service
- Train derails in northern India, killing at least 5
- Polish-US writer Janusz Glowacki dies at 78
- The Latest: 2 suspects in stabbing death brought to Chicago
- Trump not first president to vacation in New Jersey
- West Indies 145-8, faces big defeat in 1st test vs. England
- Missouri child abuse hotline now accepts out-of-state calls
- Getting water to Peru's desert capital is no easy task
- Pulisic scores as Dortmund wins 3-0 without Dembele
- DNA lab reduces testing for missing people amid funding woes
- The Latest: Nigeria's president returns after 3 months away
- El Salvador cardinal speaks of gang violence in NY visit
- Kansas trial to examine bias claim against Kobach's office
- Mane scores as Liverpool beats Palace 1-0 in Premier League
- Free-scoring United looks team to beat in Premier League
- Powerball players have chance at $535 million jackpot
- GOP doubts and anxieties about Trump burst into the open
- Venezuela congress defies push to take over its powers
- Watford beats Bournemouth 2-0 in EPL
- Southampton scores late penalty, beats 10-man West Ham 3-2
- Robson-Kanu sent off after scoring winner for West Brom
- 'Nazis' spray-painted on Robert E. Lee statue in Dallas
- Greece's Antetokounmpo to miss Eurobasket due to knee injury
- Rugby Championship: South Africa 37, Argentina 15
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance,1st Ld-Writethru
- Transfer-seeking Mahrez stars in Leicester win in EPL
- South Africa beats Argentina 37-15 in Rugby Championship
- Siem on to semifinal with Carlsson at Paul Lawrie Match Play
- Israeli forces shoot, kill Palestinian after stabbing attack
- Americans up 3 points, Kerr sets US record in Solheim Cup
- Lyon concedes two late goals in 3-3 home draw with Bordeaux
- Paul Lawrie Match Play Results
- 'Dancing' with fame: Hinchcliffe enjoys newfound stardom
- Muguruza upsets No. 1 Pliskova, reaches Cincinnati final
- Vuelta a Espana Results
- BMC Racing wins team time trial to open Spanish Vuelta
- Aussie, Aussie, Aussie: 3 players make second trip to LLWS
- First video review in Serie A leads to saved penalty
- Far-right group sees anti-migrant sea mission as a success
- Serpico, others from NYPD, rally in support of Kaepernick
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Small earthquake strikes off Hawaii island's east coast
- Trump adviser resigned ahead of negative magazine story
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Jese scores debut goal as Stoke beats Arsenal 1-0 in EPL
- Olympic champ Simone Biles back in gym as she weighs options
- Mexico: 1 dead, 5 hurt in blast at illegal fuel pipeline tap
- No sweat: Liukin creates upbeat approach at USA Gymnastics
- Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato wins Pocono pole
- Pence on message, despite Trump's troubles at home
- England beats West Indies by innings in 1st test
- Case dismissed against man in beating of Chicago officer
- Wear solar specs or make a viewer to safely watch eclipse
- Can't be there? How to watch solar eclipse on TV, online
- Olympiakos beats Larissa 4-1 in Greek league opener
- England vs West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard
- Oregon wildfire forces evacuations in prime eclipse zone
- Atletico salvages 2-2 draw against newcomer Girona
- New Zealand brewery cans Armstrong ad campaign
- Doug Ghim, Doc Redman advance to US Amateur final at Riviera
- American Girl's first Native Hawaiian doll set to go on sale
- Germany protests Turkish-born writer's arrest in Spain
- IndyCar ABC Supply 500 Lineup
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Happ's bat, Quintana's arm lead Cubs over Blue Jays 4-3
- Utah teacher wants wedding gifts sent to homeless, not her
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Israeli leader to meet with Putin in Russia
- Scott McCarron shoots 61, ties Kevin Sutherland at En-Joie
- Stenson takes 1-stroke lead after 3rd round at Wyndham
- Penn Jillette apologizes to Newfoundland for insult comedy
- MGM to match employee donations to civil rights groups
- Solheim Cup Results
- BC-GLF--Wyndham Championship Scores
- 2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon eclipse viewing site
- Marlins trade pitcher Koehler to Blue Jays for minor leaguer
- Nadal to begin 2018 at Brisbane International
- Indonesia angered after Malaysia shows its flag as Poland's
- Collected holds off Arrogate in $1 million Pacific Classic
- UNIVERSIADE: Taipei mayor gives best wishes to young athletes
- Real Salt Lake-Montreal, Sums
- Columbus-Orlando City SC, Sums
- Colin Meads, greatest All Black of 20th century, dies at 81
- Researchers find wreckage of WWII-era USS Indianapolis
- Toronto FC-Chicago, Sums
- Taiwan headline news
- FC Dallas-Sporting Kansas City, Sums
- Kyle Busch completes Bristol sweep with 20th win at track
- MLB umpires wear wristbands to protest 'abusive' treatment
- Son of Dick Gregory says the black comedian and civil rights activist has died. He was 84
- UNIVERSIADE: Athletes-blocking protest draws widespread condemnation
- D.C. United-Colorado, Sums
- Comedian, civil rights activist Dick Gregory dies
- Mariota, Titans slip past Panthers for 34-27 preseason win
- 3 Chiefs throw TD passes in 30-12 win over Bengals
- Trump to visit Marine base in Yuma before Phoenix rally
- Rodgers looks good, Cousins doesn't; Packers top Skins 21-17
- Prescott, Bryant connect quickly as Cowboys top Colts 24-19
- Baseball Capsules
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Results
- Brady has TD in preseason debut as Pats fall to Texans 27-23
- Lions handle Hackenberg, beat Jets 16-6
- Undisputed champ: Crawford stops Indongo in 3rd round
- Today in History
- Houston-Vancouver, Sums
- Australia's Jason Norris wins Fiji International
- Iraqi prime minister says operation to retake Tal Afar from Islamic State group has begun
- MLS Capsules
- Iraqi forces begin operation to retake Tal Afar from IS
- Students from around Taiwan transmit energy into Universiade opening ceremony
- Philadelphia-San Jose, Sums
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Massive counterprotest upstages Boston "free speech rally"
- Interactive exhibit of Taiwan comic book art kicks off in Taipei
- Glory Johnson leads Wings past Dream, 90-86
- BC-GLF--Fiji International Scores
- Carr, Goff shine in Rams 24-21 exhibition win over Raiders
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- Lynch starts, Siemian throws TD as Broncos beat 49ers 33-14
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Grace Mugabe returns to Zimbabwe despite assault claim
- NCKU Hospital president: Taiwan’s palliative care ranked No. 1 in Asia
- Officials: Slain officers didn't have chance to return fire
- Philippine churches to ring bells to protest drug killings
- CWB says Typhoon Hato is approaching and a sea warning may be issued in the evening
- Officials: No Powerball winner, jackpot swells to $650M
- Toronto beats Chicago, Kansas defeats Dallas
- Malaysia apologizes for showing Indonesia's flag as Poland's
- Spanish police hunt for suspected Barcelona van driver
- The Latest: Spanish royals to attend Mass for attack victims
- Australia's NRL results
- Universiade: France baseball team steals the show with 4-3 over Taiwan
- All major TV companies gather to carry out largest project in broadcasting history of Taiwan
- The Latest: S African airways to resume flights to Zimbabwe
- India win toss, making Sri Lanka bat first in 1st ODI
- Iran parliament approves majority of Rouhani Cabinet picks
- Malaysian sultan strikes equestrian gold in SEA Games
- Turkish political refugees flock to Germany, seeking safety
- A look at Zimbabwe's first lady, who is accused of assault
- Australian Rules football results
- Police: Bandit gang abducts 7 Pakistani police officers
- FISU compliments Taipei’s efforts as Universiade host city
- Hamburg's Mueller out 6 months after costly goal celebration
- French designer in costly dispute over Pitt-Jolie chateau
- Reaction to the death of rugby great Colin Meads
- Police in Spain say they have linked three rental vans to the main fugitive in the IS attacks on pedestrians
- Lebanon presses its offensive against IS near Syria border
- Taiwan’s longest sightseeing suspension bridge to open in Chiayi County in September
- Syria's Assad reject security cooperation with the West
- Report: German writer wanted by Turkey released in Spain
- Mattis tight-lipped on new Afghanistan war strategy
- The Latest: Reports say shell hits Syrian fair
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Former health chiefs to Trump: Avoid new 'Obamacare' crisis
- Powerball Jackpot-Top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Police say 39 people detained over neo-Nazi march in Berlin
- Indiana's Donnelly, a top GOP target, starts re-election bid
- The Latest: UN says thousands will flee Tal Afar operation
- Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
- Merkel ally drops call for cap on refugees entering Germany
- Incentives offered for new agents at remote border crossings
- Raisman: Scandal-marred USA Gymnastics needs sweeping change
- Tappan Zee project nears finish with opening of first span
- UK gov't considers more check on car, truck rentals
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Woman fined $20K for phony bomb threat to day care center
- Mastermind of lottery fraud faces 25-year prison sentence
- MLB umpires wear wristbands to protest 'abusive' treatment
- Sierra Leone churches hold services for mudslide victims
- McCaskill reaching out to rural Missouri ahead of election
- Egyptian MP steps back from call to extend president's term
- Qatar World Cup organizers present plans for latest stadium
- IndyCar driver Hunter-Reay cleared to race following wreck
- Sex offenders can live next door to victims in many states
- Haque back in Bangladesh squad for 1st test vs Australia
- Bucks: Player reported knee pain while training in Greece
- Huddersfield beats Newcastle to make it 2 wins out of 2
- Spanish authorities confirm that a missing 7-year-old boy was among the victims of the Barcelona van attack
- The Latest: Police search for witness in deaths of officers
- Man arrested vandalizing Indianapolis Confederate monument
- Housing a top priority for California lawmakers after recess
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Kasich: WH staff churn hampering Trump agenda
- C Rene Rivera joins Cubs, gets start against Blue Jays
- Otaegui wins Paul Lawrie Match Play for maiden title
- The Latest: SC senator says Trump can regain moral authority
- Sri Lanka-India 1st One-Day International Result
- Female Taekwondo athlete wins Taiwan's 1st medal at Universiade
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Frankfurt held by Freiburg on Boateng's return to Bundesliga
- 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' outdoes 'Logan Lucky' at box office
- India crushes Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in 1st ODI
- Insider Q&A: General Motors learning the rental business
- America still in turmoil a year after Kaepernick's protest
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Tensions rise within Yemen's rebel alliance
- North Korea tops medal table on day one of Universiade
- Saudi carrier says Qatar has not yet approved hajj flights
- Typhoon Hato poised to strike Taiwan as sea warning issued
- Finland honors stabbing victims; wounded suspect questioned
- 33 wounded, 6 fatally, in weekend shootings in Chicago
- Kansas City Confederate memorial to be moved after vandalism
- Chelsea recovers from opening-round loss to beat Tottenham
- Lampaert leads Vuelta as riders face winds, passing train
- Bayern, Leipzig drawn against each other in German Cup
- New Hurricane Kenneth forms in Pacific
- Mo Farah wins his last track race in Britain
- Ocampos red as Marseille draws; Neymar set for home debut
- Mexico reports more than 100 migrants 'rescued'
- Totti-less Roma beats Atalanta 1-0 in Serie A
- Palestinians await 'clear vision' from US on peace talks
- Publicist: Jerry Lewis, comedian, telethon host, dies at 91
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- Comedians, stars react to death of Jerry Lewis
- Chelsea title defense back on track; Huddersfield wins again
- Wimbledon champ Muguruza beats Halep for Cincy title
- Prosecutors: Chicago slaying was part of sexual fantasy
- U.S. retains Solheim Cup, half-point from beating Europe in biennial women's golf event.
- White House says Trump to address nation Monday night on strategy for Afghanistan, South Asia
- U.S. wins Solheim Cup; Gerina Piller scores deciding half-point in biennial women's golf event against Europe
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- US beats Europe in Solheim Cup in Iowa
- The Latest: Trump to address nation Monday on Afghanistan
- NBA investigating Lakers amid George tampering allegation
- US, Canada, Mexico pledge quick work to update NAFTA
- Officials: Swiss couple murdered in Kenya; gardener arrested
- Sight of Eagles hugging inspires Bills lineman to raise fist
- Senator who hoped for Trump assassination in post apologizes
- National champion Moldauer leads US world championship team
- Kenseth puts on brave face as he's being shown the door
- Honoring victims of attacks, Barcelona wins league opener
- Lewis' MDA telethons were full of emotion, star appearances
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Free speech supporters: Outnumbered, but rally was a success
- AEK starts season with 2-0 win over Panetolikos
- Power holds off Penske teammate Newgarden to win at Pocono
- Western & Southern Open Results
- A list of Jerry Lewis' films
- Vandals strike Catholic missionary statue in Los Angeles
- Henrik Stenson closed with 64 to win at Wyndham
- Former European weightlifting champion Cholakov dies at 35
- Cubs sweep Blue Jays with wild 6-5 victory in 10 innings
- Scott McCarron birdies final 3 holes to win at En-Joie
- Jerry Lewis, comedy icon and telethon host, dies at 91
- ABC Supply 500 Results
- Bale leads Madrid to opening 3-0 league win without Ronaldo
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Zoo gorilla dies of cancer, days after constipation surgery
- BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores
- Victims honored in Spain; Barcelona, Madrid win Liga openers
- Red Sox beat Yankees 5-1, move 5 up in AL East
- WTA Connecticut Open Results
- ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results
- Rescuers expand search for Army helicopter crew in Hawaii
- Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark
- Clemson's Doc Redman makes big late rally to win US Amateur
- The Latest: France pays homage to 'laughter genius' Lewis
- Cardinals, Pirates in awe of Little League spectacle
- Talor Gooch rallies to win first Web.com Tour title
- U.S. Amateur Results
- US Navy ship sustains damage after it collides with merchant ship east of Singapore and Straits of Malacca
- LEADING OFF: Royals all set to watch eclipse on day off
- Umpires end protest, will meet with Commissioner Manfred
- US Navy destroyer and merchant ship collide near Singapore
- Lucic-Baroni, Cornet move to 2nd round of Connecticut Open
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- US Amateur champ Doc Redman selected to US Walker Cup team
- Liberty beat Lynx 70-61 to clinch spot in WNBA playoffs
- Hoskins homers again, Phillies beat Giants 5-2
- Maame Biney looking like the future of US speedskating
- Rosario hits slam in 9-run 1st as Twins rout D-backs 12-5
- U.S. Navy says 10 sailors are missing, five injured after USS John S. McCain collided with merchant ship
- La beauté de Penghu à l’aéroport de Magong
- The Latest: Navy says 10 sailors missing in collision at sea
- 3rd New Zealand party leader quits in close election race
- Ragan Smith rolls to US gymnastics title
- Typhoon Hato closes in on Taiwan
- Mayor Ko not opposed to nuclear power, but against it in Taiwan
- No hits till 6th: Verlander, Tigers top Maeda, Dodgers 6-1
- Taiwan headline news
- Without Paulinho, Scolari targets Asian glory for Guangzhou
- U.S., South Korea begin annual military drills after tensions rose following North Korea's recent missile tests
- US and S. Korean troops start drills amid N. Korea standoff
- Stanton hits 45th HR, Conley fans 11, Marlins beat Mets 6-4
- Asian shares mixed ahead of Korean drills, banker meeting
- Free high speed rail to Taoyuan for EVA and China Airlines passengers
- Saints top Chargers 13-7 as Brees, Rivers are both held out
- Rookie Conner stars in Steelers' 17-13 win over Falcons
- Today in History
- Jerry Lewis, Hollywood survivor, showman, dies at 91
- Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis knew how to laugh and cry
- Fallen forensics: Judges routinely allow disavowed science
- Fallen forensics: What a 2016 report has to say about them
- Fallen forensics: Judges routinely allow disavowed science
- Reports: China accuses luxury e-retailer of smuggling
- Economists see only slight impact from Fed bond trimming
- Sen. McCain faces cancer battle with typical feistiness
- Most American Indian tribes opt out of federal death penalty
- University of Texas to remove Confederate statues
- Scholars: Refuse to bow down to China censorship pressure
- TV host Janet asks fans to guess gender of baby based on Taiwanese superstitions
- China to relaunch the world's fastest bullet trains
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Taiwanese weightlifter takes bronze at Universiade
- Bad immigration lawyers hard to find, harder to stop
- New York City FC, Seattle Sounders clinch stoppage-time wins
- Democrat 'incredibly frustrated' with leader over Foxconn
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Northwestern prof, Oxford worker to stay jailed before trial
- University of Texas removes Confederate statues
- Boldin abruptly retires 2 weeks after signing with Bills
- Asian shares mixed as markets await central banker meeting
- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses nation on television after months away for medical treatment
- Indian food and cultural festival in Taipei
- Nigerian president addresses nation after months away
- Big Ben bell to go silent in London for repairs until 2021
- Taiwan and India to strengthen their relationship
- 10 sailors missing in collision between US warship, tanker
- Court clears way for Bangladesh opposition leader's trial
- Hope for AirBNB: short-term housing regulations to be updated by year-end
- NRL strugglers Gold Coast Titans fire coach Neil Henry
- US beats Europe in Solheim Cup 16 1/2-11 1/2 in Iowa
- Manhunt intensifies in Spain for suspected final cell member
- The Latest: Sydney school mourns boy killed in Barcelona
- Pakistani police arrest Christian youth on blasphemy charges
- Land warning issued for Typhoon Hato
- Americans stake out prime viewing spots to see sun go dark
- Official in Spain tells radio station 'everything indicates' that Younes Abouyaaquoub was van driver in Barcelona attack
- US Navy says USS John S. McCain has significant hull damage; crew berths, machinery and communications rooms flooded
- Official in Spain confirms on Catalunya Radio that 22-year-old Moroccan Younes Abouyaaquoub is the attacker at large
- Afghan police: Taliban assault underway in Afghan district
- The Latest: Damaged USS John S. McCain reaches Singapore
- Trump to outline Afghan strategy in national TV address
- Navy ship in collision named for McCain's dad, grandfather
- Past health chiefs: insurance market stability is the goal
- Bangladesh sentences 10 to death for 2000 plot to kill PM
- Trump's neo-Nazi rally comments thrust GOP doubts into open
- After Charlottesville, colleges reassessing safety plans
- Tropical rain to cover most of Taiwan
- Bullpens looming large again for this year's postseason
- Stone Mountain poses another test for Confederate symbols
- Taiwan wins the first gold medal at Universiade
- Pakistani official: 7 policemen abducted by bandits freed
- Australia's tour match in Bangladesh canceled after flooding
- Merkel welcomes release of German-Turkish author in Spain
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Berlin: 9 injured after smoke bomb goes off at Kurdish event
- UK promises to prosecute online hate crimes vigorously
- China's Great Wall weighing bid for Fiat Chrysler Jeep unit
- Taiwan's 'Crayfish King' invited to North Korea
- South Sudan's civil war a 'unique crisis' for aid workers
- Taiwanese tourist seized for smuggling weapons arsenal out of Vietnam
- Nepal to hold national, provincial polls in November
- Visit a dazzling sea of flowers in Beitou, Taipei
- Romania police detain 24 Syrian, Iraqi migrants near border
- AP Explains: How ban on dual-citizen lawmakers vexes Aussies
- U.S. Embassy in Russia suspends issuing nonimmigrant visas until Sept 1, when it will resume giving visas only in Moscow
- French media report at least one vehicle has rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille
- French media report at least one woman killed as car rams into bus stops in the port city of Marseille
- US Embassy in Russia suspends issuing nonimmigrant visas
- Taipei reinforces security in wake of opening ceremony protests
- 1 dead as vehicle rams bus stops in Marseille, France
- France's Total buying Maersk Oil for $7.45 billion
- Ghost month starts tomorrow: what you shouldn't do during the ghost month
- The Latest: 1 dead as van rams bus stops in Marseille
- Abu Sayyaf militants kill 9, wound 16 in Philippines
- Battling demons in a community looking to Trump for change
- Taiwan wins 5th straight LLB Junior League World Series title
- Danish police say submarine owner tells officers that Swedish woman died onboard in accident, he buried her at sea
- US health chief lauds China for help with opioid control
- Qatar denies blocking Saudi planes ferrying pilgrims to hajj
- Serbia withdraws entire staff from its embassy in Macedonia
- Pope: Rights of migrants trump national security concerns
- Danish police: Submarine owner says woman died in accident
- Pakistan to host World XI next month
- Egypt officials: Militants kill soldier, policeman in Sinai
- German policeman accidentally fires shot as boarding plane
- Bongs of London's Big Ben bell sound for the last time before repairs due to last until 2021
- The Latest: Big Ben's bell goes silent for years of repairs
- Official in Spain says that death toll in attacks rises to 15
- German authorities: no sign far-right group planned attacks
- Iraqi forces close in on IS-held town west of Mosul
- Sempra Energy bids $9.45 billion, topping Buffett offer
- Lebanon says it helped foil plot to down plane in Australia
- Regional justice minister in Spain says authorities have concluded identification of all 15 victims killed in attacks
- Guam official says the island is calm despite NKorea threat
- Leali'ifano set for Ulster stint amid recovery from cancer
- German nationalists try reviving migration as election topic
- Hurricane Kenneth reaches Category 4 force in Pacific
- The Latest: Kaine says US must be 'invested' in Afghanistan
- Parents die, kids hospitalized after family falls off cliff
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Battling demons in a community looking to Trump for change
- AP-NORC poll: Hispanics lack confidence in nursing homes
- How the AP-NORC poll on long term care was conducted
- Russian President Vladimir Putin appoints ex-deputy defense minister as Russia's new ambassador to the United States.
- Samir Nasri leaves Man City for Turkish club Antalyaspor
- Putin appoints new Russian ambassador to US
- Emirates approves new 'sin tax' to boost government revenue
- Herbalife held unsuccessful sale talks
- Romanian PM sends auditors to beleaguered national airline
- Some Taipei Universiade competitions might be delayed due to tropical storm
- Pakistan claims success against militants near Afghan border
- Book review: 'Charlatans' teases, but fails to thrill
- Finland names suspect in stabbings that killed 2, wounded 8
- Russia boosts air campaign to help recapture key Syrian city
- German Foreign Ministry pokes fun at Breitbart gaffe
- Police investigate fatal shooting of 9-year-old New York boy
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed in early traded
- Sue Grafton's alphabet series appears to be near its end
- US defense official says Navy chief orders wide investigation of Pacific fleet after two recent collisions
- Appeal filed for 2 convicted of killing British backpackers
- Hong Kong leader denies interference in court's decision
- Sempra Energy bids $9.45B for Oncor, topping Buffett offer
- NFL signs 3-year deal to stream games in China
- Russian flight attendant sues airline for discrimination
- US stocks dip again, following back-to-back down weeks
- Taste your way around Taiwan with Taiwan Tour Bus
- The Latest: Confederate statues gone at University of Texas
- Migrant family in Germany names daughter after Angela Merkel
- Review: 'The Room of Fire' is a dark and violent book
- Marseille police have rejected terrorism as a motive in the fatal van assault on two bus stops
- Walmart expands grocery service with Uber to 2 more markets
- Catalan regional police are investigating an incident in a town west of Barcelona
- Liz Weston: The 3 biggest money decisions you'll ever make
- Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reports Barcelona attack suspect has been detained; police not confirming
- The Latest: Boy who fell off cliff is in guarded condition
- Life bans upheld for 3 officials in doping, bribery case
- Poet Jorie Graham wins $100,000 Wallace Stevens Award
- Paul Ryan: Leaders must push beyond 'passions of the moment'
- Former Romney aide to challenge US Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Regional police report shooting man wearing possible explosives belt in town outside Barcelona
- Cambodian newspapers faces closure over tax demand
- Baseball teams schedule games to coincide with solar eclipse
- German police apologize after officers taunt player in video
- The Latest: Clear skies predicted for most of eclipse path
- Lithuania takes delivery of US gas to cut reliance on Moscow
- Colombia offers asylum to ousted Venezuela prosecutor
- Hours for NYC's Caribbean festival shifted to fight violence
- Froome takes Spanish Vuelta lead as Nibali wins 3rd stage
- Regional police confirm that fugitive Barcelona suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub was been shot down.
- The Latest: Greek police pick up migrants dumped on highway
- With turmoil at home, Venezuelan Little leaguers get assist
- Dudamel tour of US cancelled amid feud with Venezuela govt
- Christie calls Trump's Charlottesville comments 'a mistake'
- Mixed debut for VAR in Serie A
- Police in Spain say fugitive Barcelona van attack suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot dead
- Taitung and Pingtung counties announce school, office closings
- Get Started: FBI warns of spreading W-2 email theft scheme
- 9 UN peacekeepers hurt in Mali by roadside bomb attack
- Attorneys for condemned Missouri man seek halt to execution
- Cosby hires Michael Jackson's lawyer for sex assault retrial
- Ex-Kosovo PM Bajram Rexhepi dies after a stroke at 63
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Boldin turns focus from NFL to bridging racial divisions
- A total solar eclipse sweeps ashore in Oregon in a rare coast-to-coast march across America
- NZ striker Wood joins EPL side Burnley for club-record fee
- Trump to watch eclipse from White House
- Column: English soccer embraces payback for Asian money
- Fire sweeps across Russian city, dozens of homes destroyed
- AP source: NFL, Goodell working on 5-year contract extension
- Chile court rules in favor of abortion in some cases
- Why AI visionary Andrew Ng teaches humans to teach computers
- Federal prosecutors: Man arrested after attempting to plant explosives at Confederate statue in Houston park
- Wounded congressman says return based on doctors' advice
- The Latest: Chief justice to judges: Be careful after ambush
- Feds: Texas man tried planting bomb on Confederate statue
- Turkmenistan creates its 1st animal shelter ahead of games
- Judge shot, wounded near Ohio courthouse; gunman killed
- Formula One enters esports with virtual championship
- A snake's tail? A solar eclipse. Taylor Swift teases fans
- Court: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $417M in civil lawsuit linking talcum powder to cancer
- 3 Afghan prison workers missing during training in Colorado
- Jury awards $417M in lawsuit linking talcum powder to cancer
- McConnell: 'Zero chance' Congress won't increase debt limit
- The first total solar eclipse to sweep U.S. coast to coast in nearly a century comes to an end in South Carolina.
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Arkansas police checking suicide call find man, 2 kids dead
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Appeals court revives suit over US military base in Japan
- NTSB: Worker urged evacuation before Minnesota school blast
- Dartmouth considers boosting undergraduate enrollment
- AP Sources: GE's Immelt among finalists in Uber CEO search
- Canadian man's body found along Appalachian Trail in Maine
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Charter defines role of Macron's wife _ still not first lady
- The Latest: Plaintiff wanted to help others in talc case
- 1 killed in helicopter crash in southern Russia
- Judge orders Montana congressman photographed, fingerprinted
- Vuelta a Espana Results
- On front lines, US commanders want more trainers for Afghans
- The Latest: Materials ID'd in attempted statue bombing
- 60 immigrants found in refrigerated truck trailer in Texas
- Authorities: Man who shot judge near Ohio courthouse was father of Steubenville football player convicted of 2012 rape
- Azarenka withdraws from US Open amid child custody dispute
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Francesca's and Apache skid while Herbalife and Fiat rise
- Interest rates mixed at US Treasury weekly auction
- Somali extremist group confirms killing of senior commander
- Artist 'Yulier P' detained in Cuba, told to erase murals
- Column: Purists eager for fight after Mayweather-McGregor
- Italy quake of 3.6-magnitude rocks resort island of Ischia
- How major US stock market indexes fared Monday
- D Francois Beauchemin returns to Anaheim Ducks for 3rd time
- America's 16 years in Afghanistan: From triumph to stalemate
- Business Highlights
- Late Sterling goal earns Man City 1-1 draw vs Everton in EPL
- BC-US--Index, US
- Winston-Salem Open Results
- LA Times ousts editor-publisher and other top managers
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Macy's names senior eBay executive as president
- Connecticut Open Results
- The Latest: 1 dead, 7 missing after quake hits Italy resort
- Yemen blames Iran for war, says it can't be part of solution
- Box Office Top 20: 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' hits No. 1
- Indians' Jay Bruce makes debut in home ballpark
- Officials have suspended the search for five Army soldiers in a helicopter crash during offshore training in Hawaii
- Search for missing Army helicopter crew suspended in Hawaii
- Kansas father: Legal system failed slain family members
- Texas man set to be executed for killing girl gets reprieve
- Levante beats Villarreal 1-0 in its return to La Liga
- Column: NASCAR needs to speak up amid US turmoil
- Lin wins to open bid for 6th badminton world title
- Eclipse watchers: 'Really, really, really awesome'
- Off-duty officer killed, woman hurt in Kansas City shooting
- The Latest: Preliminary hearing in sex-fantasy case Sept. 8
- Ex-Serbian militiaman convicted of lying for US citizenship
- New lawsuit alleges Baylor failures under new rape policies
- The Latest: Officials focused on safety of missing Afghans
- Rapper Mystikal surrenders on rape charge in Louisiana
- Bouchard advances at Connecticut Open, will face Radwanska
- US Cycling hires longtime Aussie coach for endurance program
- The Latest: Army identifies soldiers missing after crash
- Feds say brake problems preceded derailment in Pennsylvania
- Boeing, Northrop get contracts for nuclear missile work
- S. Carolina couple welcomes their own Eclipse, a baby girl
- Eclipse science: From galloping giraffes to solar wisps
- Lions' Stafford mum on plans to let talks drag into season
- Trevor Siemian wins Broncos quarterback job again
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Champions League Glance
- Latest: Speakers shout down Charlottesville council members
- Coroner: Jerry Lewis death was from end-stage heart disease
- Group of Browns players kneel during anthem
- Trump says rapid exit from Afghanistan is unacceptable and would leave a power vacuum, US needs path for 'victory'
- Trump declares he will stop resurgence of terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan, says, 'In the end we will win'
- Trump says new strategy in Afghanistan won't be based on timeline, but conditions; won't discuss troop numbers
- Trump: We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist groups
- Texas slashes underperforming anti-abortion group's contract
- 2 members of Kennedy family arrested after noise complaints
- Anger boils over at Charlottesville council meeting
- Typhoon Hato to bring heavy rain to 15 cities and counties in Taiwan
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Florida rally: Hundreds seek removal of Confederate monument
- The Latest: Ryan says he's pleased with Trump on Afghanistan
- BHP Billiton returns to black with $6.7 billion profit
- Taiwanese medalists share their stories
- NKorea issues trademark fiery rhetoric over US-SKorea drills
- Vietnam sentences 4 men to death for transporting heroin
- Taiwan headline news
- Taiwanese gold medal-winning weightlifter breaks world record
- Jones homers twice, Orioles beat Athletics 7-3
- ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results
- Mets left-hander Steven Matz to have elbow surgery again
- Trump's Afghan strategy includes new ultimatum on India
- BC-FBN--NFL Preseason Standings
- Chinese activist on trial accused of subverting state power
- WTA Connecticut Open Results
- Today in History
- Chile families fight for acceptance of transgender children
- Battling demons in a community looking to Trump for change
- Former sect member has been trying to expose group for years
- Cosby seeks new legal team ahead of sexual assault retrial
- Officials end search for missing helicopter crew in Hawaii
- Denver soon to license pot clubs, but few may open
- Where's the kelp? Warm ocean takes toll on undersea forests
- No rest for jet-lagged Rice: straight to practice Down Under
- Confederate flags in NYC window met with rocks, suit, tarp
- Taiwanese athletes won 10 medals on Monday
- World reacts to Trump's speech on new Afghanistan strategy
- Indians edge Sox in heavyweight battle
- Millions witness total solar eclipse across US
- Miller injury puts damper on Indians' bunt-error walk-off
- Navies search for 10 US sailors as 7th Fleet review ordered
- Civil war lessons often depend on where the classroom is
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- Missouri prepares to execute its 2nd inmate of 2017
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- LEADING OFF: Indians' Miller to gauge sore knee, Sano to DL
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street gains
- Paul Ryan defends tax breaks for Foxconn at town hall
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- Officials: 2 trains involved in accident; injuries reported
- Albers picks up 2nd win, Mariners hold off Braves 6-5
- Beckham Jr. dodges serious injury in Giants' loss to Browns
- Mattis: IS militants caught in Iraq-Syria military vise
- Browns players kneel in prayer during national anthem
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Officials: 33 people injured when inbound train crashes into unoccupied parked train at station in suburban Philadelphia
- Top 25 Heat Check: Who is most likely to flop in 2017?
- India's top court: Instant divorce among Muslims unlawful
- Sold out or not, Vegas will party during Mayweather-McGregor
- US 7th Fleet says divers will search flooded compartments of USS John S. McCain for missing sailors
- Top 5 websites to watch Taipei Universiade live
- The Latest: US military leaders stress need for joint drills
- Iran says only 5 days needed to ramp up uranium enrichment
- Afghan reaction mixed on Trump's tough-talking speech
- The Latest: Divers to search flooded McCain compartments
- Indians edge Sox in heavyweight battle
- Lebanon launched third phase of attack against IS militants
- Dubai arrests man for hiding 5.7M pills in sheep intestines
- Taiwan defense minister to tour Central America and Caribbean, transit in U.S.
- Deported Mexican man seeks help from judge targeted by Trump
- Crowded wild-card race tightens up as Rangers beat Angels
- UN report urges justice for Iraqi women, girls abused by IS
- Baby rescued from rubble on quake-hit Italian resort island
- President Tsai committed to boosting Taiwan-US collaboration
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Faith Groups come to the rescue of flood victims
- 4 suspects in Barcelona attacks to testify in court
- Trump vows continued fight in Afghanistan; reversing stance
- Posers or terrorists? Deaths put spotlight on neo-Nazi group
- Trump's Afghanistan strategy makes new demands on India
- Taiwanese athlete Ko Fu-shiuan wins second silver medal at Universiade
- Questions on immigration, race follow Trump to Arizona
- Posers or terrorists? Deaths put spotlight on neo-Nazi group
- The Latest: Spain attack car 'flagged for speeding' in Paris
- Prominent theater director detained in Moscow
- German lawmaker's 2 cars damaged in arson attack
- UNIVERSIADE: Taiwanese volleyball teams roar ahead
- Ford to offer incentives to scrap older cars
- Egg products from three farms in central Taiwan found containing excessive fipronil
- USS McCain crash is 4th Navy accident in Pacific this year
- Angola's dos Santos to quit after 38 years in power
- America's 16 years in Afghanistan: From triumph to stalemate
- Dozens killed in airstrikes on Syrian city of Raqqa
- UK subprime lender sees shares dive 63 percent as CEO quits
- Russian flight attendant sues Aeroflot for discrimination
- Presidential Office steps up security after samurai sword attack
- Indonesian police declare cleric key suspect in 2016 attack
- Poll finds overwhelming support in Taiwan for New Southbound Policy
- The Latest: 2nd child freed from rubble on Italian island
- German minister urges EU rethink on Turkish warrants
- Japan minister sees unity with Trump, pressure on N. Korea
- Sixth Indonesian province declares emergency as fires spread
- Ford, Chinese partner look at possible electric car venture
- Ski star Johaug banned from 2018 Olympics in doping case
- Commander: Iraqi troops reach first urban areas of Tal Afar
- The Latest: 42 injured in train crash; None life-threatening
- Taiwan's Tourism Bureau attempts to increase visitor numbers
- Statistics: Decrease in number of visitors to Taiwan
- Poland to boost defenses by training student volunteers
- Cambodia rescinds expulsion of US charity workers
- UN: Boko Haram use of kids as 'human bombs' soars in 2017
- Trump rebuffs coal industry; CEO claims promise broken
- British science fiction writer Brian Aldiss dies at 92
- S. Korea says no to US request to discuss renegotiating FTA
- Filipino officials: Chinese navy stalked Philippine area
- Strike expected to bring long lines to Portuguese airports
- The Latest: US diplomat warns Afghan gov't it has much to do
- Austria without 4 regulars for Wales, Georgia qualifiers
- N. Korea: Trump tweets 'weird articles,' 'spouts rubbish'
- Rooney reborn: Striker back in form, eyeing England return
- Report: Iran says Twitter ready to talk on unblocking site
- Taiwanese athlete Yang Ho-Chen gets her third gold medal at Universiade
- Qatar criticizes Saudi "political manipulation" of hajj
- Traffic gradually getting back to normal after tropical storm Hato
- Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet says some remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of USS John McCain
- Raikkonen to drive again for Ferrari in 2018 F1 championship
- Top 10 things to do during Ghost Month
- Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet says a number of bodies found on USS John McCain, one body found by Malaysia
- AC Milan completes signing of forward Kalinic on 4-year deal
- Irish church aims to end stigma for the children of priests
- Dengue outbreak kills 5 people in northwest Pakistan
- Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues in black fabric
- Italian firefighters say they've rescued the third and final brother from rubble of house that collapsed in quake
- Departing typhoon disrupts flights between Taiwan and Hong Kong
- Several fires raging on Croatia's Adriatic coast
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Netflix loves to pick hits for each subscriber _ but how?
- Busy waters around Singapore carry a host of hazards
- Mnuchin's wife touts fashion labels, slams critic
- Boycott sorry for 'unacceptable' remarks about West Indies
- EVA 'Queen of the Skies' Boeing 747-400 retires
- South African rhino breeder readies online auction of horns
- H&R Block taps former Uber exec to serve as CEO
- Disabled people protest in Romania, say govt endangers jobs
- McDonald's to close 169 outlets in India in franchise battle
- Former Dinamo Zagreb boss injured after shooting
- Joss Whedon's ex-wife alleges infidelity in scathing essay
- UN opens employment center for Syrians in Jordan
- Sheriff: Video shows judge's shooting outside courthouse
- EU probes Bayer's planned buyout of Monsanto
- Pence says Confederate statues are state, local decision
- Movie prop money being passed as real in Pennsylvania town
- 4 incidents, 2 deadly, raise questions about Navy operations
- Celeb ambassadors help national parks mark 101st birthday
- Rowdy Korean Air passenger wins appeal, to be resentenced
- Photo of black kitty on Taipei animal shelter website attracts attention
- Mexican soldiers seize 140 pounds of fentanyl at US border
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Hall of Fame baseball announcer Rafael 'Felo' Ramirez dies
- Committee to hear from founder of firm tied to Trump dossier
- Wisconsin governor touts Foxconn plant at UW Hospital
- Chong Wei loses in 1st round of badminton worlds
- UK seeks smooth rules to resolve legal disputes after Brexit
- Sheriff: 4 killed in NC were playing cards when shot
- Polish prosecutors investigate Walesa's sworn testimony
- France wants to involve psychiatrists in preventing attacks
- Stocks rise again, put shaky few weeks further behind them
- Ask Brianna: How do I help my parents pay off college debt?
- Priest takes leave after disclosing past in the Ku Klux Klan
- German police seize thousands of 'Trump' ecstasy tablets
- Shanghai thrash Guangzhou in Asian CL quarterfinal first leg
- Senate panel plans 2 hearings on girding health insurance
- Part of busy German-Swiss railway route shut through Oct. 7
- APNewsBreak: Utah to obey order for DEA drug database search
- North Carolina deputy kills domestic violence suspect
- Palestinians seek answers from US envoy Kushner
- Game of Thrones: Can Night King win with top-down economy?
- Kushner leading Trump delegation to Middle East
- The Latest: Cosby's retrial delayed as new lawyers join case
- Trump's path to boosting infrastructure full of potholes
- New US penalties on Chinese, Russian firms over North Korea
- Denmark: DNA test underway to see if body was reporter's
- Georgia Tech signs up with Adidas to provide sports apparel
- Spain attack raises questions on extremism among Moroccans
- Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
- Column: More than just $10M on stake in FedEx Cup playoffs
- Drawing nears for Powerball jackpot that's climbed to $700M
- Powerball Jackpot-Top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Massachusetts: Stay on street 1 night to qualify for shelter
- Family of Chinese scholar abducted in Illinois to speak
- Video shows Mexico mayor threatened by drug gang
- Historical thriller takes readers back to turbulent era
- The Latest: Groups protest ahead of Missouri execution
- Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans
- Confederate memorial removed from outside Maryland court
- Barcelona sues Neymar for $10M signing bonus
- Snooki and Jwoww back to the beach for 'Celebrity Shore'
- Historians: Confederate emblem 'symbol of racial terror'
- Vatican secretary of state urges Russia to help in Venezuela
- Michigan woman says son among missing sailors
- Macron heads East hoping to stop flow of cheaper workers
- Mark Wahlberg tops Forbes list of highest-paid actors
- UFC going high-tech to enhance ways fans watch fights
- US expands Mexico travel advisory on crime, killings
- Forbes Top 10 paid actors list includes Cruise and Chan
- George and Amal Clooney donate $1M to fight hate groups
- Chile grants political asylum to 5 Venezuelan judges
- Trentin wins 4th stage of Vuelta, Froome keeps lead
- Finnish court orders detention of Moroccan in stabbings
- Court official: Attack suspect reveals terror cell wanted to strike Barcelona monuments, imam planned to self-immolate
- Man seeks remains of woman convicted in collar-bomb killing
- Brazil prosecutors charge ex- Petrobras CEO in graft probe
- The Latest: Authorities ID victims, offer $,7000 reward
- The Latest: Walker officials tout Foxconn bill to committee
- Morgan Freeman to receive SAG Life Achievement Award in 2018
- North Korea envoy: US pressure feeds our nuclear program
- John Hiatt's daughter Lilly follows her own musical path
- Macedonia denies "intelligence actions" against irate Serbia
- 32 letters filed in support of prof charged in Chicago death
- Brawls break out among migrants near French port city Calais
- The Latest: Ousted Venezuela prosecutor heads to Brazil
- Afghanistan vets reassured by Trump reversing calls for exit
- The Latest: University barricades Confederate statue
- Pittsburgh police, FBI looking for wig-wearing bank robber
- It goes to 11: Florida lab sets new magnet strength record
- Company behind Dakota Access oil pipeline sues Greenpeace
- Celtic advances in Champions League with 8-4 aggregate win
- Critics: Remove statue of doctor who experimented on slaves
- Top US commander for the Middle East says first new forces will arrive in Afghanistan within days or weeks
- Head knocked off Confederate soldier statue in Ohio cemetery
- Billy Joel dons Star of David jacket during NYC show encore
- United Way chapter won't stage event at Trump golf course
- Appeals court: Energy officials missed in pipeline review
- Secret Services checks unattended package at White House
- Paris tourism group reports 10-year high for hotel stays
- AP Explains: How Pakistan fits into Trump's Afghan plans
- Another Jamaican lottery scam suspect scheduled for trial
- The Latest: Authorities eye status of children found at sect
- Yale to remove carving with gun pointed at Native American
- 'America's Got Talent' and 'GOT' rule Nielsen ratings again
- Merkel challenger advocates removal of US nuclear weapons
- Trump's top diplomat commends North Korea for recent restraint on provocations, sees path for possible dialogue
- Nielsen's Top 20 programs for Aug. 14-20
- How much sugar in that cola? Panera to list it on its cups
- 6 killed in drug gang killings in northern Mexico mountains
- NZ crush US 45-12 to reach 5th Women's Rugby World Cup final
- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens halts condemned killer's scheduled execution after DNA raises questions about his guilt
- The Latest: Agency had wanted judge to toss shooter's suit
- Former tropical storm could re-emerge, threaten Texas coast
- Freshman collapses at high school football practice, dies
- Price looking to recapture emotion at Presidents Cup
- Iowa computer programmer gets 25 years for lottery scam
- 5 killed in landslide in West African nation of Guinea
- 50 million could watch Mayweather-McGregor in the US alone
- The Latest: Russia bristles at US sanctions
- US wife of Barcelona victim seeks last person who saw him
- The Latest: Greenpeace says pipeline lawsuit is meritless
- Heavy rains lead to water rescues in Kansas City area
- A judge has ordered two Spain attack suspects held without bail, one detained for another 72 hours and a fourth freed.
- Lawyers to see Venus Williams' cellphone data after crash
- Southampton signs Van Dijk's Netherlands teammate Hoedt
- 9 reputed gang members charged in New York City crackdown
- The Latest: Actress says Confederate emblem is 'terrorism'
- Governor claims 7,600 Maine residents fought for Confederacy
- Security firm says it had nothing to do with Pulse gunman
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- The Latest: Kansas death blamed on flash flooding
- US delays nearly $200 million in military aid to Egypt
- Court documents say receipts show Spain terror suspects bought knives, ax minutes before second attack
- Trump protesters expected to flood downtown Phoenix
- Ski resort owner will litigate damages, not contest charges
- Macy's and DSW jump while Coty and Toll Brothers slide
- Should Boston rename famous meeting hall with slave ties?
- The Latest: Teen dies at high school football practice
- How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday
- Rauner says no comment on political cartoon as 'white male'
- To E or not to E _ USC didn't in spelling Shakespeare's name
- The Latest: Treasury Secretary's wife apologizes for posting
- Feds review annual whaling quotas for Alaska Native hunters
- 2 dead after personal watercraft crashes near Miami beach
- Political football: Patriots gave Trump a Super Bowl ring
- Former runner-up Zvonareva advances in US Open qualifying
- 2 of 10 missing US sailors identified after warship crash
- The Latest: Founder of firm tied to Trump dossier speaks
- The Latest: White House says no Arpaio pardon planned
- Watford eliminated from League Cup by 2nd-tier Bristol City
- Marines fitness instructor puts Kate Upton through her paces
- Bourbon, pizzas and now spaghetti sauce cover Arkansas roads
- Arctic researchers to study wind effects on marine life
- Minnesota man sentenced for bias hatchet attack on black man
- Court: Day laborers have 1st Amendment right to solicit jobs
- Russia says European leaders support truce in east Ukraine
- Thomas Meehan, Tony-winning story writer of 'Annie,' dies
- US defends info request related to Inauguration Day protest
- Review: In 'Crown Heights' a wrongful conviction in Brooklyn
- Backlash to lawmaker's Trump assassination comment continues
- Trump isn't expected to pardon Joe Arpaio on Tuesday
- Missouri woman charged with killing biological daughter
- Business Highlights
- The Village Voice stops print edition, goes digital only
- Hightower, 2 other key Patriots return to practice
- The Latest: Judge seeks quick trial for deported Mexican man
- Indianapolis police killing of driver gets new prosecutor
- The Latest: Owner defends his NYC Confederate flag display
- A 'Trump Doctrine'? Clues in his new Afghanistan plan
- Police: Kennedy family members incited partygoers into 'mob'
- 2 Texas men plead guilty to hate-crime assaults on a gay men
- Gang suspected in killing of El Salvador police officer
- Regulators to dig deeper into US luxury property deals
- Arkansas' Silver Moon hosting tribute for rockabilly pioneer
- AP-NORC poll: Hispanics see barriers to nursing care
- Ex-cashier pleads guilty to theft from Navy base in Japan
- Suit: Teen incarcerated despite video proving his innocence
- Trump wants atheist group's suit over church order dropped
- Michigan man in prison for decades transferred to Florida
- UN official sees genocide threat in Central African Republic
- Jedinak cut from Australia squad for World Cup qualifiers
- AP Source: Cavaliers, Celtics discussing Irving-Thomas trade
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Carnival hits town as Mayweather and McGregor ready to fight
- El Salvador's supreme court sides with massacre suspects
- Stanford coach Shaw: replacing McCaffrey to be a team effort
- Amid contract talks, Goodell says he loves his job
- Fighting North Korea with balloons, TV shows and leaflets
- Pop-up New York City dinner draws thousands, all in white
- Judge: Racism behind Arizona ban on Mexican-American studies
- Charles eager to prove he's healthy, ready to contribute
- Ichiro, Stanton go deep, Marlins beat Phils 12-8 in Game 1
- Baby found under interstate overpass; suspect in custody
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- Court allows Western Force to appeal Super Rugby axing
- 103-year-old Cambodian woman becomes US citizen
- The Latest: Ohio man among 10 missing sailors
- Railway development brings important public benefits: premier
- Panama to require visa for Venezuelans amid crisis
- Top-seeded Radwanska gets past Bouchard at Connecticut Open
- Hong Kong braces for Tyhoon Hato
- Tony de Brum, global voice for fighting climate change, dies
- UFC: Champ Jon Jones flagged for another failed doping test
- No strikeouts for Judge as streak finally ends
- Journalist killed in Mexico at least 9th this year
- 6% of Taiwanese college students sexually active since elementary school: survey
- New Hampshire residents speak out about new ski resort owner
- Retour des vieux pigeons, mémoire de policiers à Taiwan
- North Korea photos suggest new solid-fuel missile designs
- Hong Kong shuts down in preparation for powerful typhoon
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo receives NT$1 million for world record
- White House renews request for privacy for Trump's young son
- Taiwan and Vietnam collaborate on scientific research
- Today in History
- ESPN's Robert Lee taken off Virginia game because of name
- No guarantee of residence for migrants fleeing US for Canada
- Studies: Automated safety systems are preventing car crashes
- Walmart dives into voice-activated shopping with Google
- Student caught with throwing knives, axe at Universiade game
- LEADING OFF: Cubs check Bryant, Nats still rolling vs Astros
- Groups make last-minute push to save national monument areas
- Western brand, Chinese characteristics: Club Med at Guilin
- California dad to be sentenced in 5-year-old son's killing
- Warming Arctic spurs battles for riches, shipping routes
- Warming Arctic spurs battles for riches, shipping routes
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- US officials: Commander of Navy's 7th Fleet to be relieved of duty after series of ship accidents in Pacific
- ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results
- Justice is kind: Folksy judge, 80, becomes an internet star
- Uncounted Kansas ballots fuel fears about Kobach's proposals
- Moore helps Lynx rout Mercury; Sparks overshadow Stars
- US officials: Navy 7th Fleet commander to be removed
- Secret hearings held in ex-Oklahoma City cop's rape case
- 1-hit wonder: Fister allows only leadoff homer as BoSox romp
- 74 injured as train derails in north India
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Air New Zealand says result strong despite drop in profit
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Taiwan police nab Universiade smoke grenade thrower
- On Basketball: Kyrie gets a new address, but Cavs win trade
- Father shot, son safe after mom's slaying spurs Amber Alert
- Iran extends reach with fight for land link to Mediterranean
- Lee wins Taiwan's record-breaking 8th gold medal at Universiade
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- Chio-Tian Folk Drums & Art Troupe (九天民俗技藝團) promotes Taiwan overseas
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBO--Major League Linescores,1st Ld-Writethru
- Danish police says DNA test from a headless torso matches with missing Swedish journalist
- Indonesia forest threatened by development despite new rules
- Police: DNA of headless torso matches Swedish journalist
- Pakistani ex-PM's wife to run in election despite illness
- Turkey and Vietnam look to double bilateral trade volume
- Pujols passes Sosa on HR list, Angels beat Rangers 10-1
- Taiwan's HTC makes Top 100 Global Brand Passion Report
- Fugitive Taiwanese tycoon plans to invest in Philippines
- Danish police: A piece of metal was attached to headless torso "likely with the purpose to make it sink."
- Trump revisits his Charlottesville comments in angry speech
- Asian markets rise modestly after Wall Street's sharp gains
- The Latest: Police: Headless torso found with piece of metal
- German ambassador meets with 2 citizens imprisoned in Turkey
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Trump adviser Kushner in Cairo for talks on Mideast peace
- New Afghanistan plan could offer clues to 'Trump Doctrine'
- Studies find automated safety systems preventing car crashes
- Lab-made "mini organs" helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
- US-educated official now Tehran's mayor in reformist sweep
- Afghan official: Taliban suicide car bombing kills 5 people
- Local government says powerful typhoon has caused at least 3 deaths on China's Macau
- Austrian minister: Turkey going in "dangerous direction"
- White nationalist says he'll turn himself in
- Taiwan Taoyuan Airport decides to close T2 for overhaul after T3 is open
- Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander Joseph Aucoin, cites loss of confidence in his ability to command.
- The Latest: Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander
- Taipei Universiade Day 4: Taiwan now second place on medal table
- 10-year jail sentence sought for female Indonesian militant
- The Latest: Powerful typhoon kills at least 3 in Macau
- Experts warn: Nearly 90% of Taiwan city kids suffer myopia
- Angolan vote heralds new leader after president's long rule
- 'The Tag-Along 2' creeps into theaters during Ghost Month
- Police laud mother, daughter who noticed child in hot van
- Kuwait contains oil spill off its southern coast
- Panama ex-president continues to fight extradition from US
- Sri Lanka justice minister fired for criticizing China deal
- Spain attacks: Police study material from latest raids
- Taiwan roller athletes bag another 7 medals at Universiade
- Pope prays for Ischia victims as Italy recalls bigger quake
- Hsinchu City welcomes International Kite Festival
- Egypt cancels meetings with Trump adviser Jared Kushner in Cairo after U.S. decision to cut aid to Egypt
- Egypt: Trump adviser Kushner's meeting with Egyptian president still on; only meeting with foreign minister cancelled
- Taiwanese woman weightlifter wins gold at Universiade
- Cambodia kicks out US nonprofit promoting democracy
- Turkey again warns against holding Iraqi Kurdish referendum
- China urges US to drop its sanctions on Chinese companies
- RZA, Lou Ferrigno, others celebrate Stan Lee's creativity
- Mongolian lawmakers call on prime minister to resign
- Saudi police arrest teenage boy for dancing in the street
- After US cuts, delays aid to Egypt, Kushner snubbed in Cairo
- Polish democracy icon Walesa: object of 'political crime'
- Survey: Exports support eurozone growth despite euro rise
- FDNY: Empty NJ Transit train derails in Penn Station
- Princes William and Harry speak candidly about Diana's death
- Defamation trial of BBC reporter begins in Thailand
- Lowe's misses Street 2Q forecasts
- Ariana Grande cancels Vietnam show five hours before showtime
- Nokia 8 expected to hit Taiwan market soon
- Yemen officials, witnesses: Saudi-led strikes hit a hotel near the capital, Sanaa, killing dozens of rebels, civilians
- Key UN panel urges US to reject racist hate speech, crimes
- Yemen officials: Saudi-led coalition strikes hotel, many die
- Clearing the air: Dutch activists demand action on pollution
- The Latest: Spain: Police find bomb belt in attacks workshop
- AP Photos: Forbidden Soviet-era music on X-ray snapshots
- Hottest female and male athletes at Taipei 2017 Universiade
- Prominent Russian theater director faces court hearing
- South Africa cannibalism case leads to 5 arrests
- Pennsylvania to forgive $30M in loans to Cheyney University
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Mel B dumps water on Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Germany finishes bringing gold reserves back from France
- Iraqi commander: Troops capture 2 neighborhoods in Tal Afar
- Ceiling collapses in one of Malta's oldest churches
- England striker Wayne Rooney ends international career
- Portugal's Eder moves to Lokomotiv Moscow on loan
- Beijing reminds U.S about ‘One-China policy’ ahead of Taiwan minister's trip
- Taiwanese roller sports teams win two gold medals in 3000 m relay at Taipei Universiade
- Wayne Rooney's England career in numbers
- Lebanese PM: Victory is near against IS along Syrian border
- Stranger pushes woman onto NYC subway tracks
- Romania: proposed changes to justice system cause alarm
- Edinburgh Festival Fringe audiences wowed by Taiwan art troupes
- Kawasaki Frontale beats Urawa Reds 3-1 in ACL quarterfinals
- Ohio college basketball player gets probation for jail fight
- Cops: Pair weighted down toddler's mattress, suffocating him
- Clinton: My 'skin crawled' as Trump hovered on debate stage
- Former Dutch government minister to lead tainted egg probe
- Valerie Plame Wilson wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off
- Cops: Gun used in boy's fatal shooting was stolen last year
- Police: Woman's Tinder date steals dog while she housesits
- French leader to press labor rules in central Europe tour
- Farm Mark Twain bought for his daughter on market for $1.8M
- Global Forecast-Asia
- German shipping company accused of faking pollution records
- Finnish police arrest 2 more suspects in knife rampage
- Israeli PM in Russia to air concerns about Iran's expansion
- Top Macedonian and Serbian officials agree to ease tension
- Markets Right Now: Stocks fall in early trading
- 90 years on, legacy of Sacco and Vanzetti executions lingers
- A brief explainer on NAFTA after latest Trump bashing
- Upstate NY 'Star Trek' TV set tour getting boost from donor
- 44 mostly Romanian fruit pickers injured in German bus crash
- South African minister faces inquiry in Grace Mugabe scandal
- Cologne to protect famous cathedral with stone blocks
- US envoy briefs Pakistan army chief on Trump's Afghan plans
- Computer glitch sends sewage spill into Massachusetts lake
- Florida: White man who killed black person to be executed
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US new-home sales fell in July yet remained well ahead of last year's pace
- Pads off for Aussies as they prepare for Bangladesh spin
- 2 struck, killed standing next to truck on Ohio interstate
- The Latest: Trump criticizes GOP senator by name
- US new-home sales fell in July, yet still ahead of last year
- Court upholds insider trading conviction of money manager
- A year-by-year look at Wayne Rooney's England career
- Foreigner returns to testify in South Sudan hotel rampage
- Rome defends evacuation of migrants as UN complains
- Germany's Merkel says "America first" attitude will hurt US
- Dutch woman convicted for Facebook threat of prime minister
- US stock indexes hit a wall following two-day rally
- Pence visits Venezuelan exiles in Florida amid uproar
- Libyan official says IS beheads 11 in checkpoint attack
- Stoffel Vandoorne to continue as a McLaren F1 driver in 2018
- Report: Half of state's labor force holds bachelor's degrees
- Whole Foods shareholders say yes to Amazon deal
- Drill sergeants suspended in Army sex assault investigation
- Brazil's chief prosecutor: 'Institutional rape' in Venezuela
- Upset over drug use on property, owner torches trailer home
- UN force in Lebanon says no evidence of weapon smuggling
- Billy Payne retires as Masters chairman
- Up from the ashes: Samsung unveils successor to Note 7 phone
- Chad closing Qatar's embassy there, kicking out diplomats
- The Latest: 3 face charges at UNC confederate statue protest
- South African rhino breeder starts online auction of horns
- Your personal travel coach: Meet travel blogger Nomadic Matt
- Putin hails dialogue between Vatican, Russia Orthodox Church
- German returns gutter section from ancient Olympia to Greece
- Passenger boat carrying 70 people sinks on Brazil river; at least 7 dead and dozens missing
- Lindsey Vonn, Tiger Woods among celeb photo hack victims
- Dozens missing as boat carrying 70 people sinks in Brazil
- College football on Facebook: Site to stream 15 games in '17
- Texas couple to get $3.4M on false claims of satanic abuse
- Touring Canada's Gaspe peninsula on 2 wheels
- Bruno Mars meets source of nickname: Bruno Sammartino
- Britain says top EU court could still have role after Brexit
- Judge: Bears near US-Canada border merit endangered status
- Ethiopian man beaten in Warsaw in apparent racist attack
- Man arrested in French car attack had radical beliefs
- US ambassador meets atomic energy head on Iran nuclear issue
- Russian official says US and Russia aren't in new Cold War
- Players hold breath as $700M Powerball jackpot drawing nears
- Mehri's challenge to Smith draws retired players' support
- Police looking for tall man in purple dress who robbed bank
- Cape Cod beach closed after shark bites paddleboard
- Settlement reached in shooting death of driver by officer
- Harvey to dump heavy rains on Texas; hurricane possible
- The Latest: Venezuela blasts Panama visa restriction
- Russia warns against new sanctions on North Korea
- Powerball Jackpot-Top 10 largest US Jackpots
- Mississippi shipyard to fix destroyer hit in June collision
- Lutsenko wins Vuelta's 5th stage, Froome adds to lead
- Man gets 18 years in UK prison for bomb in airport luggage
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Ohio officer seen striking man on video suspended 15 days
- US commander visits Yemen border for firsthand look at war
- Taylor Swift ends intrigue, announces new album in November
- Review: Lukas Nelson delivers soulful, striking songs
- Timeline of Billy Payne's years as Augusta National chairman
- Griezmann banned for 2 matches after disrespecting referee
- A timeline of deadly attacks in Spain that left 15 dead
- Review: Netflix's 'Death Note' gets lost in translation
- Charlottesville workers begin covering Confederate statue in black as city mourns death at white supremacist rally
- UConn opens downtown satellite campus in Hartford
- US families, friends of missing sailors proud, praying
- Cops: Mom, daughter beat grandma over Steelers game volume
- The Latest: Polls close in Angola as president to step down
- Former Salvadoran colonel asks court to halt extradition
- LOCKN' festival to bring positive vibes to Charlottesville
- Man City owners expand portfolio with deal for Girona FC
- Trump bashes NAFTA in midst of talks to revamp trade deal
- Child killed in South Sudan when plane strikes house
- Lawsuit: School created culture of abuse and excessive force
- Film Review: Animated 'LEAP!' sets a low barre
- Poodle gets tumor that's a third of its body weight removed
- Getting drought-relief hay to Northern Plains no easy task
- Study: 50M at risk of arsenic poisoning in Pakistan
- Mexico rights group condemns journalist killing
- The Latest: California dad gets 25-to-life for son's killing
- FIFA to send in emergency team to run Cameroon football
- Showtime to air rare Prince music film, 'Sign O' the Times'
- Ex-FBI Director James Comey to lecture at Howard University
- Turkey arrests British tourist caught with historic coins
- 'Hellboy' casting prompts backlash over 'whitewashing'
- Tottenham makes 1st summer signings in Sanchez, Gazzaniga
- American band's concert in Rotterdam cancelled due to threat
- Lawyer no longer wants new mental exam for bomb plot suspect
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Man pleads not guilty in wife's death during Alaska cruise
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Late burst lifts Lin Dan into badminton worlds 3rd round
- Mexico court re-sentences kingpin in 1985 DEA agent slaying
- Rod Stewart to perform remotely on MTV Video Music Awards
- Maine casino campaign hires firm behind EU exit effort
- EPA taps Alabama business lobbyist to lead Southeast region
- Great Smoky Mountains observation tower closes for repairs
- Puerto Rico creates new pension plan for struggling retirees
- Former officer injects new racial element in 2014 slaying
- Hooker Coles returns for All Blacks in 2nd Bledisloe test
- Rotterdam mayor: Terror warning linked to cancellation of rock concert came from Spanish police
- The Latest: US criticizes Cambodia for ordering group out
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- The mayor of Rotterdam says police have detained the driver of a van from Spain after receiving a terror warning
- Woman says stranger's ashes in father's urn, sues for $2.5M
- Parks Service issues permit for San Francisco rally
- Ridley, former US Amateur champ, to take over at Augusta
- The Latest: Concert cancelled after warning from Spain
- Nebraska decides to punt on rugby-style tackling
- West Wing update includes new paint, carpet and eagles
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday
- The driver of a van from Spain has been detained in a Dutch city where a terror warning led to a concert's cancellation
- Lowe's and Stryker fall while Express and Wal-Mart rise
- Boris Becker to head men's tennis for German federation
- Liverpool dispatches Hoffenheim, back in Champions League
- The Latest: FTC won't block Amazon's takeover of Whole Foods
- McIlroy able to play, wanting to win as FedEx Cup starts
- Man accused of filming teen's suicide hears murder evidence
- BC-US--Index, US
- England eyes Champions League revival with 5 in groups draw
- Judge allows money laundering charges against Backpage execs
- Dominican Rep. has highest child-marriage rate in Americas
- The Latest: Venezuela is a dictatorship, exiles tell Pence
- State says loan company mismanaged debt-forgiveness program
- Business Highlights
- Trevor Noah among nominees for Thurber humor prize
- Federal judge again throws out Texas' voter ID law that was backed by Justice Department under Trump
- Trump administration calls out Egypt on human rights
- Report: American Express discriminated against Puerto Ricans
- Cross-burning victims to priest: Apology is not enough
- Federal judge again throws out Texas voter ID law
- US court rejects appeal from praying football coach
- Glitch sends driver's license suspension notices to hundreds
- The Latest: Kaepernick's supporters rally outside NFL office
- Kelly seeks to restore White House order ahead of key fights
- SpaceX unveils sleek, white spacesuit for astronaut travel
- Ex-members detail abuse claims against Christian sect
- Afropunk to celebrate 12th year with Solange, SZA and more
- Counterterrorism official says van detained in Dutch city not connected to recent vehicle attacks in Spain
- Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republican agenda
- Who's the best puncher? Mayweather says it could surprise
- Newcastle's woes continue with 2nd-round exit in League Cup
- Trump's NAFTA termination comment falls flat in Arizona
- HUD says Carson did nothing wrong by appearing with Trump
- Sebastien Bourdais to race 14 weeks after Indy accident
- Puerto Rican pleads guilty in $1M coral trafficking case
- Irving-Thomas deal continues NBA summer of blockbuster moves
- Landon Donovan has seen both sides of Cali Clasico
- Jill Scott among headliners for Essence Festival Durban
- The Latest: Harvey could dump heavy rain in Texas, Louisiana
- McGregor has boxing skill, but enough to beat Mayweather?
- Chicago police superintendent getting new kidney from son
- Baby found dead in car parked in P&G parking lot in Ohio
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Critics: Utah horse meeting is secretive 'slaughter summit'
- Cibulkova rallies to reach Connecticut Open quarterfinals
- Man mistakenly buried in California body mix-up is exhumed
- Los Angeles' Rich Hill throws nine no-hit innings, Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates going to 10th tied 0-0.
- Thailand awaits verdict that could sent former PM to prison
- Typhoon Hato kills 10
- Energy Dept: Government should ease rules on power plants
- Hill loses no-hit try on HR in 10th, Pirates top Dodgers 1-0
- Authorities, state media say death toll from Typhoon Hato in China rises to 9
- Swedish journalist's torso found in submarine death mystery
- Jones facing discipline, questions after failing drug test
- Self-described 'mountain man' in 1984 killing is released
- UNIVERSIADE: S. Korea edges out Taiwan in baseball preliminary round
- Mayweather-McGregor winner to get gaudy Money Belt from WBC
- Police: White nationalist who says he pepper-sprayed demonstrator in self-defense at Virginia campus turns self in
- The Latest: Winning numbers drawn for $700M Powerball
- Qatar restores diplomatic ties to Iran amid regional crisis
- Taiwan wins silver and bronze in taekwondo
- LEADING OFF: Rajai Davis joins Bosox, Ray returns for Dbacks
- Hill loses no-hit try on HR in 10th, Pirates top Dodgers 1-0
- After Typhoon Hato, hot weather returns with scattered showers across Taiwan
- California Supreme Court ruling could fast-track executions
- Today in History
- Malaysian premier to meet Trump at White House on Sept. 12
- 2016 Wimbledon finalist Raonic pulls out of US Open
- Britton's save record ends at 60 as Orioles beat A's 8-7
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Major Australian TV network Nine posts $160 million loss
- 12 dead as strong typhoon floods Macau, southern China
- Powerball officials say single winning ticket sold in Massachusetts, claims $758.7 million jackpot
- China criticizes US trade probe as protectionism
- US Navy's 7th Fleet says body recovered by Malaysian navy is not that of USS John S. McCain's sailor
- Taiwan Headline News
- High security in India ahead of verdict in guru's rape trial
- Taiwan's Tzu Chi distributes food aid in Sierra Leone after deadly mudslide
- US Navy: Body found by Malaysia not one of McCain's missing
- Australian Olympic body accepts recommendations of review
- Hamilton gets back to the business of chasing Vettel in Spa
- The Latest: Body found at sea not one of McCain's missing
- The Latest: Qatar foreign minister spoke with Iran's FM
- Man United to begin League Cup defense v Burton in 3rd round
- PGA playoff fever, and all the math that comes with it
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Top court says privacy the fundamental right of every Indian
- South Korean civilian drills have turned lax despite threats
- Oman's foggy cool monsoon season and festival draws tourists
- Harvey regains tropical storm strength in the Gulf of Mexico, could become a hurricane
- China's Xi says willing to work on differences with S. Korea
- Harvey regains tropical storm strength in Gulf of Mexico
- Star Wars toy launch to unveil new 'Last Jedi' character
- Dutch police probe continues into concert threat
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Fun on the riverside--Lover's Day fireworks and concert at Dadaocheng on August 26
- Dutch police detains man in connection with threat that forced cancellation of US rock band gig
- Asian markets mixed as Jackson Hole in focus
- The Latest: Suspect detained in connection with Dutch threat
- Toronto FC beats Union to stretch unbeaten streak to 8 games
- Report highlights growing health disparities in Appalachia
- BC--- News Digest
- Taiwan’s “Hurdle King” Chen Chieh wins round one at Universiade
- Republican agenda threatened by Trump-McConnell feud
- Gulls: Winningest team in San Francisco Bay Area baseball
- Facing big fights, Kelly seeks to restore White House order
- Top UK cellphone seller blames weak pound for profit warning
- Image of Asia: Stray dog runs across Indian honor cordon
- Within 24 hours, a pair of wildly different Trump speeches
- 1st national group from Taiwan set for global smart city expo
- Ship collision exposes Southeast Asian territorial spat
- Sudan: Russian ambassador found dead in Khartoum residence
- Charlottesville, DOJ to host 'community recovery' town hall
- US general vows to annihilate IS in Afghanistan
- Defamation case against BBC reporter in Thailand withdrawn
- Taiwan court confirms sentences for 3 Eastern Europeans in ATM heist
- Swiss woman indicted over bid to join IS group in Syria
- Small town miles from Moscow sees a political awakening
- Wallabies coach Cheika feels fans' ire after test loss
- European aviation agency orders Airbus A350 safety fix
- Honda among 27 Japan players named for World Cup qualifiers
- Tanzania to use drones to deliver medicines
- Florida to execute man convicted in race-motivated murder
- UAE imprisons transgender Singaporean, friend for their look
- Migrants clash with police clearing Rome piazza
- At least 950 killed in South Asia's annual monsoon floods
- Teams for Saturday's Australia vs. New Zealand test
- Second Icelandic airline announces service to Cleveland
- Czechs hand over suspect in Vietnam kidnapping to Germany
- Swiss police: 8 missing after mudslide near Italian border
- India opts to bowl in 2nd ODI vs. Sri Lanka
- Cross-burning victims wonder why priest is confessing now
- Spain: Police identify 2nd suspect killed in Alcanar blast
- Late deal averts Portugal strike expected to affect airports
- 9 Taiwanese brands to showcase products at Paris design exhibition
- Kosovo election winners fail to elect parliament speaker
- UK immigration falls as EU nationals leave after Brexit vote
- Thai ex-PM appeals to supporters to stay away from court
- Taipei's Renai Road blocked for Universiade competition
- Foreign Universiade athlete confirmed as having dengue fever
- Albania police step up security following Europe attacks
- Orphaned kids build new lives after Sierra Leone's mudslides
- Angola awaits election results amid opposition complaints
- Hurricane warning issued for Texas Gulf coast as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches
- The Latest: Hurricane warning issued for Texas coast
- Danish police search for dead Swedish journalist's clothes
- Yemenis backing ex-leader rally amid strains in rebel camp
- In Kiev, Mattis says Moscow wants to redraw borders by force
- France's Macron in Romania for talks on 'posted workers'
- Sears reports 2Q loss
- Middle-aged told to walk faster
- Angola's ruling party says it won majority in election with 5 million votes counted: Report
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- The Latest: Angola ruling party claims majority in election
- White House envoy Jared Kushner begins Mideast peace push
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to accept orders from September
- Sanchez set for Arsenal return after summer of speculation
- Aussie foreign minister: Duterte requested fist-pump pose
- Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary
- Tropical storm Pakhar could impact weekend weather
- AP PHOTOS: The Barcelona attacks, the grief that followed
- Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Faf du Plessis to lead World XI against Pakistan
- Massachusetts State Lottery corrects site where winning ticket for Powerball jackpot sold to Chicopee, not Watertown
- Court: Spanish judge frees attacks suspect who owned cybercafe in Ripoll; 2 others remain in custody
- Philippine military says it has retaken main Marawi mosque
- Egypt: 2 militants killed at hideout northwest of Cairo
- The Latest: Conway says Trump is serious on border wall
- The Latest: Spain conditionally releases attacks suspect
- Official: IS fighters 'completely surrounded' in Iraqi town
- Amnesty slams coalition's use of unguided missiles in Raqqa
- Annan urges economic, social reform in Myanmar state
- US applications for unemployment benefits rose 2,000 to 234,000 last week
- US weekly requests for jobless aid up 2,000 to 234,000
- European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues
- Israel charges Islamic cleric with inciting to terror
- Study: Integration of Muslims in Germany improving
- Gartner survey: 55% of respondents will not ride in a fully autonomous vehicle
- Where's the winner? Lottery's Powerball error adds intrigue
- Syrian officer: Anti-IS fight near Lebanon border soon over
- US rabbis protest Trump by dropping holiday conference call
- Zimbabwe's 1st lady was combative long before assault case
- Coming full circle for balladeer Sam Beam
- Saint-Etienne's proud defensive record faces a Neymar test
- Syria opposition told to come to terms with Assad's survival
- London Zoo weighs its creatures, great and small
- The Latest: Charlottesville town hall rescheduled for Sunday
- Bumrah 4 wickets holds Sri Lanka to 236-8 in 2nd ODI
- Woakes back in England team for 2nd test vs West Indies
- Taiwan’s Yang Chun-han grabs gold in Universiade 100 m
- The Latest: Shop told it sold $1M prize, not $758.7M jackpot
- Ibrahimovic signs new 1-year deal at Man United
- Couple gives New Jersey waitress $1,200 tip on $20 food bill
- US OPEN '17: Federer says 3rd major of year would be surreal
- Niagara Falls board ordered to halt black water discharges
- US Navy says it has suspended ocean search for sailors missing in collision of destroyer; one victim identified
- Lawyers: Massachusetts withheld evidence about breathalyzers
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US OPEN '17: Which American players could make some noise?
- US OPEN '17: Can Federer, Murray take advantage of absences?
- Minneapolis mayor defends leaving town after Australian shot
- Bahrain police target cell linked to alleged Shiite militant
- Markets Right Now: Retailers lead early gains for US stocks
- US OPEN '17: Sharapova plays first major in nearly 2 years
- Pennsylvania couple sees image of Jesus in baby's sonogram
- Cops: Man with white supremacist ties charged with graffiti
- US OPEN '17: What do you know about America's tennis major?
- Trump attacks GOP leaders over debt ceiling
- US OPEN '17: Federer seeks 1st title at Flushing since 2008
- US home sales tumbled 1.3 percent in July as shortage of properties on market worsened
- Pace of US home sales in July reached lowest level of 2017
- Pennsylvania hospital cited in heating blanket fever death
- Russia says US reliance on force in Afghanistan won't work
- Governor: I was threatened after Confederate-9/11 comparison
- German politician's hipster bashing greeted with mockery
- Japan defender Yoshida signs for 3 more years at Southampton
- Girls in the kitchen? Portugal yanks book over stereotypes
- Man exonerated after 25 years seeks millions from Detroit
- Still meandering, stocks flip between small gains and losses
- The Latest: McConnell tells home state group trade is good
- Cops: Man nabbed in New York had license suspended 81 times
- Average US mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2017 low
- Swiss Guard chief: elite corps ready to confront any threat
- Lawyer arrested for not answering questions gets settlement
- 5 Times When You Should Buy Your Leased Car
- Condemned Ohio killer of 2 wants September execution delayed
- Fund manager Q&A: Investing in energy sector funds
- Common and Hanks among stars of 'Super School Live' special
- Street-running body tells Olympic gymnastics to back off
- APNewsBreak: Zinke won't eliminate any national monuments
- Japanese FM in Mozambique for conference on development
- US prosecutors seek 2019 trial in 9/11 case at Guantanamo
- Poland's ex-president Walesa unhurt after minor car accident
- F1 great Schumacher's son to drive demo laps at Belgian GP
- Protesters demand removal of monument to fascist Italo Balbo
- Navy IDs dead, missing sailors from the USS John McCain
- Pakistan rejects Trump's allegation of harboring militants
- Man punched by cop pleads not guilty to resisting arrest
- Brazilian authorities say at least 22 people are dead after a passenger boat sinks near northeastern city of Salvador
- APNewsBreak: Last US county gets insurer for health exchange
- Boat accident in northeastern Brazil kills at least 22
- New Hampshire woman to serve 6 months for animal cruelty
- US to limit visas from 4 nations that won't take deportees
- Lawyers: Aetna envelope window reveals patients' HIV status
- Colombian TV network Caracol taken off Venezuelan airwaves
- US congressional visit urges Central African Republic aid
- US officials allow Canadian company's exploratory mining
- Froome holds Vuelta lead after Van Garderen crashes twice
- A puzzle for central bankers: Solid growth but low inflation
- Southgate sees future England role for 'legend' Rooney
- Apple gets $208M in tax breaks to build Iowa data center
- Shopping by voice on Amazon or Google device could cost you
- Media watchdog group urges Turkey to free French journalist
- Popcorn chicken, beef noodles most popular Taiwanese foods with Universiade athletes
- Raikkonen determined he can still win F1 races for Ferrari
- Massachusetts lottery officials say winner of $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim prize
- Navy IDs dead, missing sailors from the USS John McCain
- Trump misspells 'too' 2X before correcting it in 3rd tweet
- UN humanitarian chief says needs far outstrip donations
- Six Flags Magic Mountain soon will be open 365 days a year
- A visit to Cuba: Siena women headed there to play and teach
- Angola election commission: Ruling party wins 64 percent of votes counted in provisional results
- AP Explains-Trump-National Monuments story
- Partygoers dispute police account of arrests of 2 Kennedys
- Edinburgh Zoo says panda Tian Tian thought to be pregnant
- The Latest: Ohio: Insurer found for lone county off exchange
- Egypt archaeologists uncover tombs dating back to Roman era
- The Latest: Zinke: No eliminations of US national mouments
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Cristiano Ronaldo wins UEFA's best player in Europe award
- Indian woman out for walk in New York is hit by car, killed
- Real Madrid in Champs League group with Dortmund, Tottenham
- The Latest: California court upholds death penalty measure
- Jury in Kansas rejects bias claim against Kobach's office
- Charleston, South Carolina, police say they're investigating 'active shooter situation'
- Coroner: Baby's death in car appears to be heat-related
- Albania to host meeting of Western Balkan prime ministers
- A 53-year-old Massachusetts hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball jackpot, says winning lottery 'a pipe dream'
- Bottas still unsure if he will be a Mercedes driver in 2018
- Caribou Coffee is buying Bruegger's Bagels chain
- Average 30-year mortgage rate falls to '17 low of 3.86 pct.
- Police swarm Charleston, SC, amid reports of active shooter
- US agency didn't investigate 'invasive' Nebraska exams
- Human rights body urges Argentina to find missing activist
- Christie signs bill to regulate, tax daily fantasy sports
- Mayor: Disgruntled restaurant employee shoots 1, holds hostages in Charleston, South Carolina
- Gov. Cuomo cuts ribbon at ceremony for bridge named for dad
- Decree opening Brazil Amazon to mining comes under criticism
- Gunman involved in NY mall shooting sentenced to 11 years
- Group-by-group assessment of Champions League draw
- Philadelphia wants public's opinion on fate of Rizzo statue
- 3 share lead after first round of Made In Denmark event
- The Latest: Charleston Mayor: 1 shot, hostages being held
- Amazon to close on Whole Foods buyout Monday
- 'Bridesmaids' actor switches gears in 'Get Shorty' films
- Result: India beats Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI
- UN chief to visit Kuwait, Israelis and Palestinians
- India beats Sri Lanka by 3 wickets on D/L method in 2nd ODI
- LG breaks ground on $250M appliance plant in Tennessee
- Mexico's oil output falls below 2 million barrels per day
- BC-GLF--Made In Denmark Scores
- Hiker survives lightning strike in Northern California
- Satellite for Taiwan launched from California
- School says sex abuse allegations against monks are credible
- Bookies will take a bath if McGregor knocks out Mayweather
- The Latest: Satellite for Taiwan launched from California
- Trump, former top spy trade verbal barbs
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Lin Dan extended again to reach world badminton quarters
- US says at least 16 Americans suffered hearing loss in Cuba
- Mayor: Hostage situation has ended in Charleston after gunman shot and wounded; employee who was shot has died
- Court orders web host to provide records on anti-Trump site
- NATO chief says 2 experts to attend Russia-Belarus war games
- Henley sets target, shoots 64 at playoff opener in New York
- Large fish kills in Ohio linked to livestock manure
- Puerto Rico eyes $112 million in federal funds for roads
- Texas' string of losses in voting rights cases continues
- Duke University receives 2 endangered lemurs from Madagascar
- Mo Farah wins thrilling 5,000 at Zurich to end track career
- The Latest: Supreme Court won't stop Florida man's execution
- NATO chief says 2 experts to attend Russia-Belarus war games
- Watford fined $5.1m for giving false financial information
- Teen tells judge he bought tiger cub on streets of Mexico
- Sri Lanka vs India 2nd ODI Scoreboard
- Caricature artist guilty of stabbing co-worker at theme park
- No. 14 Stanford opens against Rice in Sydney, Australia
- Collapse at salmon farm renews debate about fish farming
- 5 pitchers, 2 Kiermaier catches send Rays over Blue Jays 2-0
- Peru discovers in pre-Incan site tomb of 16 Chinese migrants
- Tiffany beats Street 2Q forecasts
- How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday
- Floyd Mayweather is money, and this should be easy money
- More than 200 doomed Puerto Rico dogs saved by airlift to US
- 'Cheers' actor, radio host Jay Thomas dies at 69
- Md. judges put redistricting map dispute on hold
- Georgia manufacturer is expanding, creating 211 jobs
- Philips to build health technology center in Tennessee
- CIA officer: Personnel sent shopping in hostile area
- Ronald Reagan to be inducted in US Labor Hall of Honor
- Rafael Nadal seeded No. 1 at US Open for 1st time since 2010
- Signet Jewelers and Dollar Tree climb while Hormel tumbles
- Everton, Milan advance to join Arsenal in Europa League draw
- McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather
- Business Highlights
- Notable tropical weather to rake Texas since 1900
- White House: HBCU conference scheduled for September is on
- Manu Ginobili returning for 16th season with Spurs
- Hurricane Harvey likely to boost gas prices for US drivers
- Cibulkova advances to Connecticut Open semifinals
- Authorities: Man executed in Florida with help of drug never used before in a US lethal injection
- Widow seeks enforcement of judgment against Ex-Gitmo inmate
- Connecticut Open Results
- Winston-Salem Open Results
- Whale beached in southeastern Brazil returns to the ocean
- Hurricane damage as measured by Saffir-Simpson scale
- APNewsBreak: Investigators say US land agent took evidence
- Cheerleading group: Forcing stretches is improper
- Judge tosses suits over '100 percent Parmesan' claims
- Harvey's perfect storm recipe: Warm water, calm air up high
- BC-GLF--Northern Trust Scores
- Kent Austin fires self as Ti-Cats coach; June Jones promoted
- Mets' Conforto dislocates shoulder after swinging in the 5th
- Alex leads at Ottawa Hunt; Canadian star Henderson struggles
- OSHA opens safety inspection at another barrel plant
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- El Salvador investigates 4 police for extrajudicial killings
- Latest: Man faces charges after car pulls into rally; 3 hurt
- Panthers QB Cam Newton perfect in preseason debut at Jaguars
- LEADING OFF: New jerseys across majors, Jones back in Boston
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Australian PM: Tony Abbott was once too drunk for Parliament
- Basebrawl! 3 big beefs, 8 tossed as Tigers top Yankees 10-6
- Man charged after car pulls into St. Louis rally, hurting 3
- 4 students at Australian university attacked in classroom
- Lift off: 1st Taiwanese-made satellite blasts off into space
- Wu Yuan Liang Jiao, fortune touristique à Taiwan
- Guatemalan court upholds suspension of mine's operations
- The Latest: Police deploy outside court for Thai PM verdict
- Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling 'mess'
- Basebrawl! 3 big beefs, 8 tossed as Tigers top Yankees 10-6
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- Video of Formosat-5 launch
- New Zealand increases troops in Afghanistan from 10 to 13
- Wentz, Cutler look sharp; Eagles beat Dolphins 38-31
- Court postpones verdict after former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra says she is too sick to attend court
- Thai court will issue arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra after she misses trial hearing
- Newton perfect in preseason debut, Panthers edge Jags 24-23
- Freddy Lim doppleganger spotted at Universiade
- Typhoon Pakhar to bring heavy rain to southeastern Taiwan this weekend
- BC-GLF--Webcom Scores
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Taylor Swift releases new song 'Look What You Made Me Do'
- Sims has 28 points, Sparks beat short-handed Mercury 82-67
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Changes coming to US protected lands, but details unknown
- Massive graft probe in Brazil powers electronic bracelets
- South Korean court to rule in Samsung heir bribery case
- Universiade Opening Ceremony marred by the actions of a selfish few
- The Latest: Court to rule in Samsung bribery case
- Inmate condemned in Ohio prison riot murders seeks review
- Chinese Communist officials to run Tibetan Buddhism center
- In dispute over statues, where do you draw the line?
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBO--Major League Linescores
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- Mail by pail is name of game for Detroit's floating ZIP code
- Flash, bang, and blood: Hiker tells harrowing lightning tale
- 'RuPaul's Drag Race' keeps focus on art, not its impact
- Injured Wallabies lock Coleman to miss Bledisloe Cup test
- Harvey's perfect storm recipe: Warm water, calm air up high
- Teams for Saturday's Bledisloe Cup test
- Tonga's king dissolves parliament and orders new elections
- Police say armed Muslim militants attacked Myanmar police and border outposts in a troubled northern state, 12 killed
- 2nd victim found from USS McCain crash; 8 still missing
- Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo to star in Facebook video series
- Indian army patrols as masses support guru in rape case
- Weekly anti-Netanyahu rallies grow larger in Israel
- Myanmar: Attacks on police, border guards kill at least 12
- The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
- South Korean court finds billionaire Samsung heir guilty of bribery and other crimes
- Thai military ruler says authorities searching for ex-PM
- Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to Category 2 storm
- The future is now: US Open qualifying tests clocks, coaching
- Asian shares mostly higher awaiting central banks meeting
- Wallabies focus on defense ahead of 2nd Bledisloe test
- Myanmar government says death toll in militant attacks on police and border outposts has risen to 25
- The Latest: Myanmar says death toll in attacks now 25
- Fiat declines to comment on spinoff rumors
- Ex-US Interior Secretary Cecil Andrus, who engineered the conservation of millions of acres of Alaska land, has died.
- The Latest: Thai official says ex-PM's whereabouts unknown
- Witness: Charleston gunman declared 'There's a new boss'
- Cecil Andrus, Carter's Interior Secretary, dies at age 85
- Russian authorities say a bus with construction workers drives off pier on Black Sea coast, killing at least 12
- RNC vote to condemn supremacists leads some to roll eyes
- Bus drives off a pier in southern Russia, killing 12 workers
- In the Persian Gulf, Iran's drones pose rising threat to US
- Taiwan fitness manager hands out 800 coffees to Universiade volunteers
- GOP discord might not bode well for raising debt ceiling
- Stalingrad History a constant presence for World Cup workers
- German ambassador expresses concern over Chinese activist
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Yemen witnesses: Saudi-led airstrikes kill at least 14 civilians, including women and children, in capital, Sanaa
- Atlanta homeless wary as city closes its last-resort shelter
- Macron commences last leg of East European tour in Bulgaria
- Indian IT company Infosys co-founder Nilekani rejoins as CEO
- Saudi-led airstrikes kill 14 civilians in Yemen's capital
- AP releases restored footage of Charles and Diana's wedding
- German business confidence falls slightly in August
- Danish submarine owner faces another charge in woman's death
- Germany bans far-left website accused of promoting violence
- Tainan City Encourages Cross-Cultural Understanding Through English Friendly Temples
- Taiwan ex-president Ma found not guilty of leaking secrets
- Expansion in VAT refund service for tourists coming to Taiwan
- German magazine slammed for Trump "Nazi salute" cover
- Egypt: Trump calls el-Sissi to stress ties despite aid cut
- Police continue to question suspect in Dutch concert threat
- Florida uses new drug to execute man convicted of 2 murders
- Taiwan's reminder to the world: Taiping Island belongs to Taiwan
- Clarification: Japan-Foreign Minister story
- 3 positive doping tests being investigated from track worlds
- Taipei 101 voted No.1 must-visit place by Universiade athletes
- Samsung scion sentenced to 5 years in slammer
- Britain to test part-driverless platoons of trucks
- Bubble milk tea voted No.1 must-eat by Universiade athletes
- Rosa Parks' house may be returned to US from Germany
- Leipzig sells Scotland winger Oliver Burke to West Brom
- AP Was There: Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding
- Afghan official: Taliban attack police outpost, killing 4
- Afghan official says a Shiite Muslim mosque in Kabul is under attack by gunmen, there are reports of explosions
- Prosecution lawyer says a court in north India has convicted flamboyant guru of rape in 2002 case
- UK police slammed for failing to catch rock star sex abuser
- Philippine police face murder complaint over drug killing
- Raikkonen tops 1st practice for Belgian GP; Hamilton 2nd
- Saddle up: Sultan challenges Malaysia's SEA Games polo team
- International Students Taste a More Accessible Tainan
- Q&A: Samsung chief is jailed. Here's what you need to know.
- England wins toss and bats in 2nd test vs West Indies
- Taiwan’s EVA Air presents new uniforms
- Thieves strike Habitat for Humanity build for third time
- New Jersey's Stockton University removes bust of namesake
- The Latest: Explosions reported at Shiite mosque in Kabul
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 8/28/2017
- The Latest: Indian court convicts popular guru of rape
- Airport MRT passes 10 million passengers mark
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Robin van Persie back in Dutch team for World Cup qualifiers
- French President Macron's makeup costs prompt criticism
- Globalized auto industry vulnerable to new Brexit borders
- Swiss police allow some villagers to go home after mudslide
- The Latest: Trump says John Kelly doing 'fantastic job'
- Kapugedara to lead Sri Lanka for suspended Tharanga
- The Latest: France's Macron criticizes Poland over labor
- AP Explains: Charges against ousted Thailand prime minister
- US seeks prison sentence for VW engineer in diesel scandal
- Catalan lawmakers condemn attacks, hold minute of silence
- IS militants push back advancing Syrian troops near Raqqa
- Baldwin revives Trump impression for summer spinoff of 'SNL'
- Record scorer Villa gets 1st Spain call-up since 2014
- Largest Wildlife Trafficking Bust in Galapagos
- Angola's election commission: Ruling party wins elections with nearly 62 percent of the vote
- Taiwan ex-President Ma found not guilty of leaking secrets
- Head of Sweden's main opposition party quits after poll drop
- 5 dead, scores injured as violence erupts across northern India's Haryana state after court convicts guru of 2002 rape
- Myanmar government says 71 dead in series of attacks by Rohingya militants in troubled Rakhine state
- Angola's MPLA party wins election; defense minister to lead
- Navy IDs 2 dead, 8 missing sailors from the USS John McCain
- AC Milan, Arsenal learn Europa League group-stage opponents
- Mugabe's wife makes 1st public appearance after scandal
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 'Wonder Woman' director slams James Cameron's criticism
- Trump adviser: White House 'must do better' to condemn hate
- The Latest: Barcelona mayor urges citizens to join rally
- Israeli man in custody after hurting policeman in Poland
- Taiwan team wins badminton gold at Universiade
- US durable goods orders sink 6.8 percent in July on drop in demand for commercial aircraft
- Hungary upset over Dutch criticism, recalls ambassador
- England 61-3 on Day 1 of 2nd test vs. West Indies
- Spiritual leader calls on doctors to help fleeing Iraqis
- Serbian embassy staff return to Macedonia after brief spat
- US durable goods orders post biggest drop since August 2014
- 2 white South Africans convicted in coffin assault case
- The Latest: Hurricane Harvey strengthens off Texas coast
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - August 25
- Priest kept child porn as 'revenge' on God for poker losses
- Officials nix plans for Hitler's desk at upstate NY gun show
- Trump to push tax overhaul in Missouri next week
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Mourinho expects January return for new signing Ibrahimovic
- Markets Right Now: Stocks make some early gains
- Powerball winner's ex-husband was killed in 2016 hit-and-run
- Governor's order says funds won't go to abortion providers
- Sweden suspects Syrian asylum-seeker of war crimes
- Hospital official says at least 20 killed, 50 wounded in Shiite mosque attack in Afghan capital
- The Latest: Cecil Andrus, Carter's Interior Secretary, dies
- VP Pence warns Venezuela as sanctions under consideration
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Yellen defends banking overhaul passed after 2008 crisis
- Stocks climb; S&P 500 on pace to snap two-week losing streak
- Report praises Florida agency's response to Pulse massacre
- 100-year-old WWII vet from New York receives overdue medals
- Justices to settle dispute over prisoners' legal bills
- The Latest: Military says forces reach center of Tal Afar
- Coast Guard suspends search for man who jumped off NYC ferry
- UK regulator submits new report on Fox-Sky bid to government
- Somalia official says 10 civilians killed in joint raid by foreign, Somali forces
- Somalia official says 10 civilians killed in joint raid
- Woman sentenced for beating, starving nanny from China
- Investigators sharpen focus on deaths of endangered whales
- The Latest: Neighbor says slain Charleston chef 'just a gem'
- Former rebels, Colombia prosecutor spar over FARC war chest
- Cops: Reject for gas station job tries to run over managers
- Russia says Syria's last 2 chemical weapons sites dismantled
- McGregor's future is healthy, wealthy and bright after bout
- UN relief workers, military discuss humanitarian crisis
- Head of independent news agency in Azerbaijan arrested
- Amazon planning warehouse on former Ohio shopping mall site
- Board cited for another sewage discharge at Niagara Falls
- Barcelona says it has reached a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele
- NYT pulls book from best-seller list over suspicious sales
- Barcelona brings in Dembele to try to replace Neymar
- Tyson Foods says inquiry into price-fixing claims is closed
- Injured Coutinho set to fly to Brazil for international duty
- Indian guru convicted of rape revered by millions
- Iran media report Apple shuts down Iranian apps
- Renault undecided whether Robert Kubica can make F1 return
- Trump administration slaps financial sanctions on Venezuela, bars deals with govt, oil firm PDVSA
- The Latest: US imposes tough economic sanctions on Venezuela
- Beer, snowboard companies reach deal on 'Take a Hike' slogan
- The Latest: UN says half of those trapped in Raqqa are kids
- Jerry Lee Lewis doesn't get Country Music Hall of Fame snub
- Melting Mont Blanc glacier yields remains of dead hikers
- Man biking on highway during morning rush taken into custody
- Judge denies request for records on H-2B visa rejections
- Census shows Pakistan's population rises to 207.7 million
- Mom left 5 kids alone to help fugitive boyfriend, police say
- Trump administration opposes Chicago request for injunction
- Volkswagen engineer with key role in diesel emissions scandal sentenced to more than 3 years in prison, fined $200,000
- The Latest: Volkswagen engineer gets prison in diesel case
- Visiting judge to step in as wounded Ohio judge recovers
- Judge throws out Crawford jail sentence in body shop dispute
- Ohio ending plans to move its death row to another prison
- The Latest: New mudslide hits same Swiss Alpine village
- Polish president seeks proposals for new constitution
- Journalists attacked in Honduras
- UN official: Half of trapped Raqqa population are children
- Vuelta a Espana Results
- Tanzania urges UN to repatriate over 8,000 Burundi refugees
- Sharapova to face No. 2 Simona Halep in 1st round of US Open
- 1st US Open matchup for Federer, Nadal could be in semis
- The Latest: Cops boost patrols around lottery winner's home
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- The Latest: US military confirms it backed Somalia raid
- The Latest: US, Canada to collaborate on whale investigation
- Chinese national accused of supplying malware in US hacks
- Guinea's ex-minister of mines sentenced to 7 years in prison
- Hospitality done: It's nearly game time for Stanford, Rice
- US military to look into claims that several civilians killed in US-backed raid in Somalia
- Baby hospitalized after rock is dropped on family car
- The Latest: RNC resolution condemns white supremacists
- Mexico and Japan clash for berth in LLWS championship game
- Big US drug target nabbed in London in trafficking operation
- Pieters misses cut, Webster leads at Made In Denmark
- Recalls this week: boots, off-highway vehicles
- 2 bodies found in Brazil riverboat sinking; death toll 23
- England vs West Indies 2nd Test Scores
- Gambia's new president leaves to perform Muslim pilgrimage
- Giant marijuana bundle launched over US-Mexico border fence
- Fox to air probe into 'Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?' next month
- England vs West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard
- No. 1 Son tames Srikanth to reach 1st world badminton semis
- Froome keeps his lead after Spanish Vuelta's longest stage
- AP Explains: What's behind Trump's sanctioning of Venezuela?
- Republican US Rep. Poliquin boasts of press avoidance skills
- The Latest: Board blames Niagara sewage spill on heavy rain
- Johnson, Fowler part of logjam at New York playoff event
- San Francisco to greet 'Patriot Prayer' with unique protests
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm
- Dad of scalded boy found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Christian ministry sues watchdog group over hate label
- Colorado bus aide sentenced for assaulting autistic student
- Indians' Miller won't throw for 5 to 7 days
- Senator urges Trump to extend protections for Haitians
- Draghi urges cooperation to combat anti-globalization
- Belgium's anti-terror Crisis Center says soldiers have "neutralized" a person in Brussels
- Pentagon expects soon to ban recruiting transgender people
- The Latest: County attorney won't release Gianforte mug shot
- Brussels troops stop alleged attacker; media says he's shot
- Review: A 1st-class hum and more from Tom Brosseau
- Stolen Columbus letter from 1493 to return to Vatican
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- US Open Draw
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-GLF--Made In Denmark Scores
- Foxconn's Wisconsin plant raises environmental worries
- The Latest: Brussels troops shoot man who attacked them
- US rig count decreases by 6 this week to 940
- British police: Man arrested after assault on police outside Buckingham Palace in London
- Mayweather, McGregor ready to rumble in much hyped fight
- Man arrested after assault on police at Buckingham Palace
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Former officer gets 4 years for smuggling guns
- How major US stock market indexes fared Friday
- Autodesk and Kroger rise while Ulta Beauty and GameStop drop
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Cibulkova beats qualifier to reach Connecticut Open final
- The Latest: Snowboard company owners disappointed by lawsuit
- Soldier gets 18 months in scheme to send guns to Indonesia
- Cavani and Neymar combine as PSG beats Saint-Etienne 3-0
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Gas prices rise, flights stall as Hurricane Harvey nears
- Ecuador's Congress Clears Way for Corruption Probe Against Vice President
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Ecuador's congress green lights corruption probe against VP
- UFC stars respect McGregor for taking a shot vs Mayweather
- Harvey's disaster mix: Warm water, huge rains, slow speed
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- US ambassador rebukes head of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
- Hamburg beats Cologne 3-1 in game stopped by ref's injury
- Business Highlights
- Radical Jamaican cleric indicted in US on terror charge
- Castroneves, IndyCar back at Gateway with a hot points race
- Deportations on the rise in Canada amid migrant influx
- Maduro accuses congress President Borges of being mastermind of US economic sanctions on Venezuela
- Real Sociedad beats Villarreal 3-0 for 2nd Liga win in a row
- Mayweather, McGregor easily make weight for big fight
- Disastrous US hurricanes since 2000. Could Harvey top them?
- Mayweather, McGregor ticket prices dropping
- South Korea's military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile toward its eastern sea.
- The Latest: Right-wing group cancels San Francisco rally
- Seoul: North Korea fires several projectiles to sea
- The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.
- Body of 3rd US marine killed off Australian coast recovered
- Sebastien Bourdais set for return this weekend at Gateway
- In Gee Chun leads in Canada; Brooke Henderson survives cut
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- President Trump grants pardon to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona
- Tigers' Cabrera banned 7 games, Yankees' Sanchez 4 for fight
- Trump pardons ex-sheriff convicted of defying judge's order
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Trump national security adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House
- Guatemala prosecutor seeks removal of president's immunity
- North Korea fires 3 short-range missiles; US says tests fail
- National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House
- Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio tells the AP he appreciates Trump's pardon, says he'll always stand by the president
- Jackie Chan fights for pangolins
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Connecticut Open Results
- The Latest: Arpaio tells AP he appreciates Trump's pardon
- Student charged with assaulting 4 at Australian university
- Will Power leads Penske qualifying sweep at Gateway
- Tanker runs aground in shipping channel, but no fuel leaks
- Jerry Kelly, David McKenzie share Boeing Classic lead
- Knife-wielding man shot dead in Brussels 'terror attack'
- The Latest: Seoul: US war games to proceed 'more thoroughly'
- Empty home rate tops 10% in Taiwan
- Moore scores 24 as Lynx beat Stars 89-70 to reach semifinals
- Moore scores 24 as Lynx beat Stars to reach WNBA semifinals
- Stanton homers twice as Marlins rally past Padres 8-6
- Veron scores 1st career PK, Red Bulls tie NYCFC in derby
- Colon wins, Buxton has 3 hits as Twins beat Jays 6-1
- DeGrom strikes out 10; Mets down Nationals 4-2
- The National Hurricane Center says the eye of Hurricane Harvey has come ashore on the Texas coast.
- LEADING OFF: Stanton swings for 50; Blackmon, Cespedes hurt
- Stanton hits 2 homers to reach 49 as Marlins beat Padres
- Eggs at 44 farms in Taiwan found with excessive insecticide levels
- Stanton hits 2 homers to reach 49 as Marlins beat Padres
- Official: Embattled ex-PM flees Thailand ahead of verdict
- Rebels storm Indian police camp in Kashmir; 1 killed
- US helicopter crashes off the southern coast of Yemen
- Mets star Cespedes hurts hamstring, could be done for season
- Today in History
- Yellen defends bank regulations passed after 2008 crisis
- Draghi urges cooperation to combat anti-globalization
- Rice football players check on status of Hurricane Harvey
- National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House
- Trump's low approval ratings set an unwanted record
- Trump adviser says he nearly quit over president's remarks
- Fate of transgender already in military unclear under order
- On ships far from the McCain crash, a renewed safety focus
- Transgender troops call ban step backward for civil rights
- Despite crime allegations, gurus in India hold sway
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,Writethru
- Official: Death toll from mosque attack in Kabul reaches 28
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Alonso homers in 11th as Mariners edge Yankees 2-1
- Chador in, hijab out: Iran VP's wardrobe draws criticism
- President Tsai watches Taiwan rollers win gold and silver in Universiade marathon
- Taiwan wants Indonesian students to double within 3 years
- Trump's first pardon spares political ally Arpaio
- Uneasy calm after 30 die in India riots over guru verdict
- Damaging Hurricane Harvey settles in over southeast Texas
- Belgian prosecutors open 'terror' probe over knife attack
- Western Balkans leaders meet to strengthen economic ties
- Tropical storm predicted to send showers to Taiwan
- Wulai Trolley reopens in northern Taiwan indigenous village
- Terror police question man arrested near Buckingham Palace
- Thousands march in support of ousted South Korean leader
- Analysis: Flight of ex-Thai prime minister boosts junta rule
- Rugby Championship: New Zealand 35, Australia 29
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- New Zealand beats Australia 35-29 in Bledisloe Cup thriller
- Princess Diana's impact endures 20 years after her death
- AP Was There: Princess Diana dies in Paris car crash
- Raikkonen fastest in final Belgian GP practice; Vettel 2nd
- From teacher to tragic figure, the life of Princess Diana
- Bach says no immediate concerns for Pyeongchang Winter Games
- Sebastian Vettel extends Ferrari contract for 3 more years
- Search temporarily on hold for 8 missing in Swiss landslide
- American holds onto Air Guitar World Championship title
- The Latest: Harvey downgraded to Category 1 hurricane
- Qatari ambassador back on the job in Iran
- 27 dead after Boko Haram attacks on Nigerian villages
- Finland police release man held in fatal knife rampage
- FM says Iraqi forces have taken 70 percent of Tal Afar
- Little Ohio city swept into national battle over monuments
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwan to continue effort to obtain visa waiver from Thailand
- On ships far from the McCain crash, a renewed safety focus
- NRA's video message to 'elites': 'We're coming for you'
- Vatican No. 2: Anti-pope jihadist attack threat is worrying
- 2nd test: West Indies 109-3 vs England; Anderson 3-10
- Tropical Storm Pakhar disrupts flights between Taiwan and Hong Kong
- Leandro's late goal lifts Kashima over Cerezo in J-League
- Philippine teenager's burial turns into protest vs killings
- Union in strife as Disney and Teamsters prepare for talks
- NYC calorie rule scrutinized in courts of law, and science
- Hurricane damage as measured by Saffir-Simpson scale
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Syrian state news reporter killed covering battle with IS
- Statue of Martin Luther King Jr. took years and struggle
- The Latest: Iraq says victory over IS in Tal Afar is near
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Sterling salvages Man City win at Bournemouth, then sees red
- Quads on the quad: Quadruplets begin colleges in Connecticut
- Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh to flee Myanmar violence
- Artist David Hockney gives close-up look at self in exhibit
- Twitter retaliation: Stephen King blocks Trump from 'It'
- Belarus opposition leader Statkevich jailed for 15 days
- Somalia's army chief: Raid killed civilians, not extremists
- 8 killed after 2 trucks crash with minibus on UK highway
- Bangladesh confident on eve of 2-test series vs Australia
- All-time Formula One Pole Position Winners
- Coal miner who died in West Virginia had survived Sago blast
- AP sources: Cavaliers reviewing Irving-Thomas trade
- Barcelona readies for massive rally against violence
- Threatened loons in New Hampshire show slight improvement
- Bundesliga: Neuer eases back into action in Bayern win
- French soldier in anti-terror force shoots himself in room
- A timeline of Hurricane Harvey's development
- US man killed in South Sudan; army says 'caught in fighting'
- Sterling scores Man City winner, sent off in frenzied finale
- Venezuela shuts 2 radio stations, orders military exercises
- Thousands in St. Louis likely to see wage drop with new law
- Primary buzz already growing amid Trump political struggles
- Daly chasing Made in Denmark leader Horsey after 3 rounds
- The Latest: Police fence off park before right-wing event
- Few bidders in online sale of South African rhino horn
- Hot topic of next Fed chair not on program at Jackson Hole
- Police: Polish tourist raped, partner beaten on Italy beach
- Benitez boost as Newcastle beats West Ham 3-0 in 1st EPL win
- Huddersfield, Southampton draw in EPL to remain unbeaten
- The Latest: Peace marchers flood the streets of Barcelona
- Quake hits South African gold mine; 1 killed, 4 missing
- Froome increases Vuelta lead as Alaphilippe wins Stage 8
- US Marines live-fire range planned on 'pristine' Guam land
- 10-man Watford stay unbeaten in EPL with Brighton draw
- Hull retain rugby league's Challenge Cup for first time
- Lyon stays unbeaten but drops points in 0-0 draw at Nantes
- Vuelta a Espana Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Lineup
- San Francisco fences park ahead of planned right-wing event
- Harvey is worst TX storm since '61's Carla. How it stacks up
- Expert: Harvey weakened fast, but destruction just beginning
- Marchers protest police eviction of asylum-seekers in Rome
- Mets put Yoenis Cespedes on DL with hamstring injury
- Messi scores his 350th Spanish league goal as Barcelona wins
- Man United subs Rashford, Fellaini produce win vs Leicester
- Some 500 Israelis gather in anti-Netanyahu protest
- Video limitations clear but Juventus beats Genoa 4-2
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Japan beats Mexico 5-0 to advance to the LLWS title game
- World Series Triathlon Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Andy Murray withdraws from US Open because of hip injury.
- Andy Murray out of US Open with hip injury
- Secret Service tests gunshot detection system in Washington
- Austin American-Statesman reports that judge confirms one death from Harvey in Rockport, Texas, and 12 to 14 injured
- Sterling rescues Man City; Subs extend perfect United start
- No surprise in Italy squad for crucial qualifier in Spain
- Donaldson hits 2-run homer, Blue Jays hold off Twins 10-9
- Women's Rugby World Cup Champions
- Ashes of Marine dog buried at Michigan War Dog Memorial
- A look at the president's pardon power and how it works
- NZ regain Women's Rugby World Cup beating England in final
- Royals place LHP Danny Duffy on DL with sore elbow
- Hurricane Harvey closes key oil, gas operations in Texas
- WNBA to let players continue with unity during anthem
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Glover injures right knee when foot slips on 18th fairway
- 3rd straight loss for Frank de Boer as Palace woes deepen
- Happy return to Roma for Spalletti as Inter wins 3-1
- Springboks beat Pumas 41-23 in Salta
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance,1st Ld-Writethru
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Late surge puts Spieth in control at Glen Oaks
- Snyder upsets Sadulaev to give US world wrestling title
- Axelsen beats Chen to meet Lin Dan in world badminton final
- Canadian Henderson shoots 63 to make big move at Ottawa Hunt
- Lufkin, Texas, rallies to beat Greenville, NC, 6-5 at LLWS
- Gavrilova upsets Cibulkova in New Haven for first WTA title
- Trump keeps tabs on Harvey and its aftermath from Camp David
- Boks beat Pumas in Salta to go 2-0 in Rugby Championship
- Small town in shambles, 1 dead after Harvey makes landfall
- BC-GLF--Northern Trust Scores
- Olympiakos beats Lamia 1-0, maintains perfect start
- Gausman sharp in Orioles' 7-0 win over Red Sox
- Taylor Swift sets records for Spotify streams, YouTube views
- Winston-Salem Open Results
- Lufkin, Texas, takes on mighty Japan for LLWS title
- Bautista Agut beats Dzumhur in Winston-Salem final
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Jerry Kelly takes 3-shot lead in Boeing Classic
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Big money bets roll in late on Floyd Mayweather
- West Coast invades East to win Travers for Baffert
- Melbourne Storm supreme as NRL title race hots up
- U.S. Open Seeds
- The Latest: Undercard fights start for Mayweather-McGregor
- BC-GLF--Senior Amateur Scores
- BC-GLF--Champions Scores
- Couple search for lost cat at Taoyuan airport
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- UNIVERSIADE: Javelin medalist's coach finds key to unleash potential
- AP PHOTOS: Palm oil kills orangutans in Indonesia peat swamp
- FC Dallas-Columbus, Sums
- Vancouver-Orlando City SC, Sums
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Pham's homer in ninth gives St. Louis win over Tampa Bay
- Diggins-Smith, Plaisance lift Wings over Mystics 83-78
- Minnesota-Chicago, Sums
- Unbeaten Ravens get past short-handed Bills 13-9
- Defense scores 3 times, Manning sharp in Giants win
- Tolzien effective as Colts edge Steelers 19-15
- BC-GLF--Webcom Scores
- Diamondbacks make most of homers in 2-1 win over Giants
- Elliott has preseason cameo before Cowboys rally by Raiders
- LEADING OFF: Darvish off DL for Dodgers; Orioles seek sweep
- Bangladesh wins toss, bats 1st in series-opener vs Australia
- Today in History
- Village chief becomes Taiwan’s first public official to be unseated by new recall measure
- Colorado-Real Salt Lake, Sums
- Miguel Cotto unanimously outpoints Yoshihiro Kamegai
- Medical examiner's office in Houston says 1 person has died in flooding in Harris County
- Josef Newgarden races to 4th IndyCar win of season
- Hsinchu kicks off the 2017 International Kite Festival
- Floyd Mayweather Jr. knocks out Conor McGregor in 10th round
- 2nd storm in a week batters southern China
- Kamara, Mensah help Crew to 4th straight home win in MLS
- Rivers, Bosa look sharp as Chargers beat Rams in LA battle
- Charles flashes in Denver debut, Broncos beat Packers 20-17
- IndyCar Series-Madison 500 Results
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Indian guru faces up to life in prison in rape case
- At least 2 dead as Harvey slams Texas coast, causing floods
- A timeline of Tropical Storm Harvey's development
- Christian who? Love stars in No. 14 Stanford's win over Rice
- Love stars in Stanford's win over Rice in Sydney
- Harvey leaves small town in shambles after landfall
- Gausman sharp in Orioles' 7-0 win over Red Sox
- Emirati filmmaker unsettles traditions, exposes hidden lives
- Hurricane damage as measured by Saffir-Simpson scale
- Harvey is worst TX storm since '61's Carla. How it stacks up
- Expert: Harvey weakened fast, but destruction just beginning
- The Latest: Harvey stationary, deluges continue near Houston
- Fireworks and concert at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf tonight
- Dembele arrives with potential to step into Neymar's shoes
- IS claims Brussels knife attacker is one of their own
- Expo-Taiwan 2017 kicks off in Nicaragua
- Cease-fire in battle against IS on Lebanon-Syria border
- Sri Lanka wins toss and bats in 3rd ODI vs. India
- A first: Drug lowers heart risks by curbing inflammation
- Taiwan lawmakers, experts blast Ma Ying-jeou not-guilty ruling
- South Africa case is opening doors to grim apartheid deaths
- A trip to Xiangtian Pond via Erziping Trail makes me appreciate Yangmingshan in Taipei even more
- Saudi coalition: 'Technical mistake' in deadly Yemen strike
- Taiwanese team takes bronze medal in women’s half marathon
- UK police investigating Friday attack near Buckingham Palace arrest second man
- Police arrest 2nd man in Buckingham Palace terror incident
- Iraq's Sunnis wrestle with militants' religious legacy
- UK's Labour backs staying in EU's single market after Brexit
- Jordan, Germany said to disagree on status of German troops
- German woman dies, raises death toll to 16 in Spain attacks
- 5 climbers die in Austrian Alps; rescue seeks 6th person
- Interview with USA Sanda Team at Taipei Universiade
- Pope laments "persecutions" of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar
- UN calls for aid to feed 320,000 refugees in Tanzania
- The Latest: 3 Italian mountain climbers die in Alps
- Bangladesh vs Australia Scoreboard
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- First lady appears to borrow from Michelle Obama's playbook
- Schumacher's son drives old F1 car to mark 25th anniversary
- West Indies makes 427 to lead England by 169 in 2nd test
- Can computers enhance the work of teachers? The debate is on
- Maine blueberry crop falls with disease, lack of pollination
- Ongoing Myanmar clashes leave 96 dead, including 6 civilians
- Iraqi troops 'liberate' Tal Afar town center
- Guatemala president expelling head of U.N. anti-corruption commission who questioned his campaign
- Albania's prime minister names smaller, restructured Cabinet
- Sick puppies spur New York scrutiny of non-profit rescues
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix
- Guatemala president expels UN anti-corruption chief
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Bryce Love provides quick answers for Stanford this season
- Bumrah maiden five-for holds Sri Lanka to 217-9 in 3rd ODI
- Hamilton wins Belgian GP to trim Vettel's lead to 7 points
- Swift to be in spotlight at VMAs, along with Kendrick, Katy
- Lebanese security official says bodies believed to be soldiers kidnapped by IS found buried near border with Syria
- Birthplace of free speech movement braces for possible fight
- UAE ruler issues decree to start value-added taxes in 2018
- The Latest: Lebanon says buried bodies are its soldiers
- Conor's choices: Defend UFC belt, box again, or Diaz III?
- Former Colombia rebels try hand at politics with new party
- Pakistani police uses tear gas to disperse anti-US crowd
- Trump says Canada, Mexico being "very difficult" on NAFTA
- Host Nick Clooney to lead Voice of America museum gala
- A district police chief killed in western Afghanistan
- Biden says Trump 'emboldened white supremacists'
- Fabregas, Morata lead Chelsea to 2-0 win over Everton
- Houston mayor: More 2,000 calls for rescue amid flooding, city's convention center opening as shelter
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Crouch seizes on mix-up to give Stoke 1-1 draw at West Brom
- Suspected Boko Haram extremists kill 16 in north Cameroon
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Tillerson says Trump 'speaks for himself' on racial violence
- The Latest: Backers bemoan expulsion by Guatemala president
- Finland: Police say stabbing suspect lied about name, age
- Tobe Hooper, 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre' director, dies at 74
- BC-SOC--German Results
- BC-SOC--German Standings
- Tiny museum seeks to revive interest in forgotten artist
- Iran sentences New Age-style Shiite Islam founder to death
- South Sudan should probe death of US reporter: rights group
- Force India drivers Perez and Ocon clash again at Belgian GP
- Merkel vows to enhance German wealth, security in 4th term
- With Trump pardon, Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble
- Box-office eclipse: Hollywood has worst weekend in 16 years
- GE CEO Immelt out of running to lead challenged Uber
- Azerbaijan ammunition dump catches fire, 6 injured
- The Latest: Official says 10 killed in Afghan car bombing
- Froome wins 9th stage, increases Spanish Vuelta lead
- National Weather Service: Rainfall from Harvey could reach 50 inches in some spots, highest ever recorded in Texas
- Liverpool humiliates Arsenal to win 4-0 in Premier League
- Sri Lanka-India 3rd ODI Result
- Germans petition for release of Russian theater director
- Tigers place Martinez on DL again with irregular heartbeat
- Coach says Olympic skate champ Sotnikova won't defend title
- Guatemala court blocks president's order to expel head of U.N. anti-corruption commission
- Smuggling tunnel found in San Diego, 30 people detained
- Hurricane Harvey the latest threat to flood-prone Houston
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- India beats Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI to clinch series
- Texas teams' plans upended by Hurricane Harvey
- England 171-3, leads West Indies by 2 runs in 2nd test
- Sue Bird stands on cusp of breaking career assist mark
- Mississippi governor set for business trip to India
- Merkel wants to work with African leaders on migration
- Burnley stuns Tottenham with late equalizer at Wembley
- Macron asks Turkey's leader to free jailed French reporter
- Julian Suri claims 1st European Tour title with Denmark win
- De Preville's superb strike earns Lille 1-1 draw at Angers
- A brief explainer on Guatemala's UN anti-corruption agency
- North London woes: Arsenal routed at Liverpool as Spurs draw
- Small plane missing in Guyana dense jungle region
- Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI Scoreboard
- England vs West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard
- BC-GLF--Made In Denmark Scores
- Vuelta a Espana Results
- Axelsen topples Lin in badminton final; Okukara wins classic
- Charities try to help Oklahoma teachers survive pay collapse
- Forwards Werner, Jonathas score as Leipzig, Hannover win
- US women's hoops national team to train in Santa Barbara
- Romania: Protests held in 6 cities over judicial changes
- Leganes continues perfect start in Spanish league
- 100 police killed in Rio, on pace to be worst year in decade
- Wisconsin Democrats face crowded field against Walker
- Smiles all around as Mayweather, McGregor savor fight
- Fendrich on Tennis: Missing stars, US Open looks to future
- UN Chief on 3-day visit to Israel, Palestinian territories
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Texas gov praises Harvey response; Trump meets and tweets
- From Sharapova to 'Fedal,' a look at key US Open topics
- Local leader and minister put death toll from Sierra Leone mudslide disaster at more than 1,000
- Houston evokes painful memories of Katrina
- White House says President Donald Trump to travel to Texas on Tuesday.
- US Open glance: Venus Williams, Sharapova, Cilic in action
- Local leaders say 1,000 dead from Sierra Leone mudslides
- Hoskins homers, starts triple play; Phillies beat Cubs 6-3
- Federal agency OKs gas pipeline project fought by residents
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Giolito gets 1st big league win as White Sox beat Tigers 7-1
- Prosecutors: Mob kills 4 in central Mexico for alleged theft
- Back on top: Japan beats Lufkin, Texas, 12-2 for LLWS title
- BC-SOC--Italian Results
- BC-SOC--Italian Standings
- BC-SOC--Italian Summaries
- Michelle Wie set to have surgery to remove appendix
- Film on marathon bombing survivor to premiere at hospital
- AP PHOTOS: Houston underwater from fierce Harvey rains
- Jeremy Clements takes Road America for 1st Xfinity win
- Teen Cutrone scores again for Milan, Napoli beats Atalanta
- NASCAR XFINITY-Johnsonville 180 Results
- Morrison's 10th-inning homer leads Rays past Cardinals 3-2
- Panionios beats Apollon 2-0 to stay perfect
- The Latest: Mother of slain activist to present VMAs award
- Johnson pulls off a stunner over Spieth in Northern Trust
- US coach Bruce Arena names 26 for next World Cup qualifiers
- Sung Hyun Park rallies to win CP Women's Open
- Harvey dilemma: Stay as water rises or risk flooded roads?
- Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police
- BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
- Trump prepares to lift limits on military gear for police
- Trump expected to decide soon on fate of 'dreamers'
- Lions hit with dose of reality in loss to Patriots
- Stanton hits No 50 to help Marlins beat Padres 6-2
- Correction: The president's pardon power and how it works
- Sam Speights' desperate effort to stay alive during Harvey
- Mariners make 5 errors in 1st, Yankees roll to 10-1 rout
- Dalton, Bengals look regular-season ready vs Washington
- Harvey could have deep impact on Texas oil, US economy
- FC Porto wins 4th in a row to start Portuguese league
- Lovato wears black lace, Paris Jackson peekaboo Dior at VMAs
- Dareus accepts responsibility after breaking Bills rule
- Jerry Kelly wins Boeing Classic for first senior title
- Police say US man shot multiple times and killed in Haiti
- Stanton hits No. 50 to help Marlins beat Padres 6-2
- Muslim woman from Utah makes splash on 'Project Runway'
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- CBS to buy troubled Australian broadcaster Ten Network
- Taroko dès l’arrivée à la gare Hualien à Taiwan
- U.S. Navy says remains of all 10 missing sailors from USS John S. McCain have been recovered
- Politics take center stage at MTV Video Music Awards
- Sparks beat Lynx, move within a ½-game of WNBA leader
- Divers find remains of all missing from USS McCain collision
- UNIVERSIADE: Taiwanese wins silver in 110-meter hurdles
- LEADING OFF: Rangers-Astros games on hold; Kluber vs Yanks
- Taiwan headline news
- Garnett wins Web.com finale, tops 25 PGA Tour qualifiers
- Winners of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
- Taiwan takes 6 medals in golf competitions at Universiade
- 2017 Regent Taipei presents mooncakes sets to all of you
- Asian shares mixed, US storm sends gasoline futures spiking
- Brewers hand Dodgers 1st series loss since early June
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Hoyer has stellar half for 49ers, before 32-31 Vikings rally
- 70% workers support office romance, but 80% want it kept secret
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Today in History
- A look at Guatemala's UN anti-corruption agency
- Guatemala's president plunges into constitutional crisis
- APNewsBreak: Abuse in nursing homes unreported despite law
- New England governors set to talk trade with Canadians
- Giovinco scores twice, Toronto extends unbeaten streak to 9
- Sale of Interior secretary's motor home raises $25K question
- Photo of the Day: Taiwan competes at Air Guitar World Championship
- Security high before Indian court sentences guru for rapes
- Brawl breaks out in Taiwan legislature again
- New Zealand to play 1st day-night test at home in March
- BC-GLF--Senior Amateur Scores
- Kenya bans making, importing plastic bags; may fine $38,000
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Jailed South Korean leader draws small but growing protests
- An odd trend in wheat country: not much wheat
- Thousands attend funeral of All Blacks great Colin Meads
- Harvey dilemma: Stay as water rises or risk flooded roads?
- Reid resumes anthem kneeling protest ahead of 49ers game
- Iranian state TV: Light, 4.9 magnitude quake injures 10
- World’s sexiest female firefighter: drop your phone and enjoy life
- Stadium Formerly Known as Turner Field begins a new chapter
- A hard road for Johnson, and a tough victory over Spieth
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Woman sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for Indonesia plot
- Pakistan army: Bombing kills 2 troops in tribal region
- Black-clad anarchists swarm anti-hate rally in California
- Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood confronts the Trump era
- British family of 4 rescued from remote South Pacific reef
- Taiwan takes two more gold medals in billiards
- Asian shares mixed, US storm sends gasoline futures spiking
- Japan to practice missile defense at US bases in Japan
- China's Wanda denies website report its founder was detained
- Bangladesh on top in 1st test, Australia struggling at 123-6
- Pakistan says Indian attack in Kashmir killed 3 civilians
- State media say 1 dead, 37 missing in landslide in southern China
- European, African leaders meet in Paris for migration talks
- Houston evokes painful memories of Katrina
- Harvey could have deep impact on Texas oil, US economy
- VMA artists, speakers call for equality, suicide prevention
- Diana's common touch changed the monarchy forever
- Sam Speights' desperate effort to stay alive during Harvey
- Government says 1 dead, 37 missing in south China landslide
- UAE prison time dropped for transgender Singaporean, friend
- Iranian dissident politician Ebrahim Yazdi dead at 85
- Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
- APNewsBreak: Abuse in nursing homes unreported despite law
- Houston convention center gives refuge to Harvey's survivors
- India says it has agreed with China for each country to pull back its troops from a face-off in the Himalayas
- India, China to pull back troops from border confrontation
- Vietnam tries dozens of bankers for graft, mismanagement
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Handicapping the race for the last AL postseason spot
- Some in GOP consider supporting a primary challenge to Trump
- With a friendly president and Congress, NRA targets media
- Acro contortion, samba dancing, and magical artistry, oh my!
- Trump meets and tweets as Texas gov praises Harvey response
- Top 5 worst gifts to give on Chinese Valentine's Day in Taiwan
- Man tried for selling pistol to teen in German shooting
- Can computers enhance the work of teachers? The debate is on
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- First lady appears to borrow from Michelle Obama's playbook
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- The smartest, greenest building in Taiwan: Central Taiwan Innovation Campus
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- China says its troops continue to patrol in disputed Doklam area following Indian withdrawal
- Trump set to roll back limits on military gear for police
- In Israel, UN chief warns anti-Semitism is 'alive and well'
- KMT properties in Taiwan valued at NT$865 million to be seized
- Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants
- Iraq: Car bombing at busy Baghdad market kills at least 6
- The Latest: Houston officials: Hunker down, stay off roads
- German pair suspected of drawing 'kill list' of left-wingers
- Fire breaks out at Taiwanese shoe factory in Vietnam
- Myanmar Catholic bishops say Pope Francis to visit Nov. 27-30; Vatican says he'll also visit Bangladesh Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
- Scores treated after mystery 'chemical haze' hits UK coast
- Global startup competition held at Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade
- Chan sisters win gold in women’s tennis doubles
- Germany: Nurse believed to have killed at least 84 patients
- The Latest: China says troops patrolling after India pullout
- Russia: 3 killed in retirement home fire in Siberia
- China merging state-owned energy giants
- Pope Francis to visit to Myanmar, Bangladesh this year
- Climate change seen as cause for mudslide in Switzerland
- China law threatens 15 days of jail for improper anthem use
- Austrian police: Remains of missing hiker found on glacier
- Top 5 best gifts for Chinese Valentine's Day in Taiwan
- Sports court confirms Chinese doping at Beijing Olympics
- Poland to assist in investigating attack on couple in Italy
- Germany, Egypt agree on plan to slow flow of migrants
- Family of abducted Chinese scholar speak of helplessness
- Bangladesh vs Australia Scoreboard
- Kenya's opposition leader challenges polls in Supreme Court
- Judge sentences flashy Indian guru to 10 years in prison on rape charges
- Russia's FM visiting Gulf Arab states over Qatar crisis
- Macron readies French government for labor reform battle
- The Latest: Indian spiritual guru gets 10 years in prison
- Uganda sets up a national committee to stem pornography
- Archdiocese: Donations were misappropriated by bank worker
- French actress, filmmaker Mireille Darc dies at 79
- Thai police say Interpol has issued notice for Red Bull heir
- Tsai pledges Taiwan-US cooperation in shaping future of Asia-Pacific
- London's Notting Hill Carnival honors tower fire victims
- After deal, IS militants start leaving Syria-Lebanon border
- World Cup qualifying: State of play in the Asian groups
- Van Morrison, Graham Nash to perform at Americana Awards
- The Latest: 2 men, believed migrants, killed in Greece
- World Cup qualifying: State of play in the Oceania region
- US top women's World Cup lineup joined by Nigeria, Senegal
- Bangladesh vs Australia Scoreboard
- Gilead Sciences buying Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion
- Catalonian lawmakers step up bid on independence from Spain
- Sudan warns residents against more flooding along the Nile
- India-China Doklam standoff to come to an end
- German nationalist leader: Trump should tweet less
- Desert hosts traffic jams, makeshift airport for Burning Man
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Keegan-Michael Key narrating audio edition of Twain story
- Missing macaw found 3 days after taking off from Ohio zoo
- Putin visiting Hungary, attending World Judo Championships
- Root falls for 72 as England leads Windies by 82
- Officials: Pennsylvania trooper at fault in fatal crash
- Taiwan Higher Education Fairs kicked off in Indonesia
- Victim's daughter testifies at Lebanon assassination trial
- Lawyer says 2 Americans serving 10 years in Iran lose appeal
- Philippine leader feasts on chicken to allay bird flu scare
- Taipower looks forward to replacing old rusted power transmission towers
- Prosecutor: Toddler in car seat died as mom was high in car
- German business group criticizes UK stance in Brexit talks
- The Latest: Guatemala prosecutor backs targeted UN official
- Martin Luther King Jr. statue to be unveiled in Atlanta
- Behind the scenes at Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain
- Pennsylvania woman jailed after baby left outside bar
- Rohingya refugees storm Bangladeshi border as pushback fails
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Switzerland coach Petkovic signs 2-year contract extension
- New Hamas leader says relations with Iran have been restored
- Authorities in Guyana locate site of plane crash; pilot dead
- Markets Right Now: Stocks opening higher on Wall Street
- Dortmund signs forward Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev
- It's a done deal: Amazon takes over Whole Foods
- Kimiko Date says she will retire after Japan Women's Open
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- The Latest: AG: Trump ends limits on military gear for cops
- Kevin Hart calls on fellow stars to help with Harvey relief
- Book Review: How Nora Ephron's comedies rebooted the rom-com
- Liz Weston: Debt settlement a bad alternative to bankruptcy
- Health care companies lead stocks higher; gas prices jump
- Luke Bryant equipment truck gets wedged beneath NY overpass
- Sharapova-Halep match headlines Day 1 at the US Open
- Glenn Close wins award named for Katharine Hepburn
- Oldest white supremacist site shut down after complaint
- AP Photos: Flamboyant Indian guru sentenced to prison
- European Union's chief negotiator says British positions need to be clearer to achieve progress on Brexit
- Houston police chief says 2,000 people have been rescued from flooding in the city; 185 requests for help pending
- Dembele arrives trying to avoid comparisons with Neymar
- Siem de Jong leaving Newcastle to return to Ajax
- French presidential palace gets new tenant in first dog Nemo
- The Latest: UK Brexit chief wants action on all exit issues
- Baffling paradox between Verstappen & Ricciardo at Red Bull
- German foreign minister to meet with American counterpart
- OSCE media watchdog: Trump's comments harm the media's role
- The Latest: Play begins at Day 1 of the US Open
- Racial content sweeps away 'Gone With the Wind' screening
- Friend to testify in multimillionaire Durst's murder case
- Police: Man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge
- Chicago-area man on FBI most-wanted list arrested in Mexico
- Interview with USA Wushu Team at Taipei Universiade
- Merkel, Macron urge Russia and Ukraine to support cease-fire
- Filmmaker hopes to show 'what really happened' in Ferguson
- Former Baylor coach Art Briles takes CFL assistant job
- In Rwanda, 7 people killed by crocodiles amid dry spell
- Jail for Chinese crew found with protected Galapagos sharks
- Chicago's Buckingham Fountain by the numbers
- ACLU sues Trump over transgender military ban
- Skater Lipnitskaya retires at 19 after battling anorexia
- Prosecutor: 2 charged in death of missing North Dakota woman
- Book Review: Julia Keller tackles heroin in 24-hour crisis
- Antonoff staying mum about Taylor Swift's target in new song
- To go with his 50 homers, Stanton is flirting with .300
- Maryland school band silences pro-Confederate state song
- German bishop slams far-right poster featuring Martin Luther
- NYC hikes price of pack of cigarettes to $13, highest in US
- Energy trade groups get say on potential pipeline shutdown
- Egypt detains senior female official over corruption
- Tahoe resort enters alliance with Chinese outdoor retailer
- England 490-8 dec. in 2nd innings; West Indies needs 322
- Fall Movie Preview: 65 films coming to theaters this fall
- Lawsuit overseen by Ohio judge who was shot is dismissed
- 4 dead in clash between police, militants in Russia's south
- Israel's embattled PM shows lighter side with Conan O'Brien
- Board sues Puerto Rico governor for rejecting furloughs
- Column: A quality winner, but a quiet crowd for the playoffs
- Engine-producing GE Plant in Canada to close
- Lawyer says proposal for Trump Tower in Russia was abandoned
- Chile's Bachelet sends gay marriage bill to Congress
- Leaders of four European countries agree on policy to grant asylum to vulnerable migrants who apply while in Africa
- Donating to Harvey relief efforts: How, when, what to give
- Leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain agree to help Chad and Niger with border control to stem Europe migration
- Jets release DL Devon Still, sign CB Armagedon Draughn
- $3B disaster balance enough for immediate Harvey response
- 'Despacito' ties Mariah Carey's 16-week record at No. 1
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife welcome new baby girl
- Driver accused of human smuggling in Texas pleads not guilty
- US interior secretary urges mining ban near Yellowstone
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Governor signs law limiting Illinois police on immigration
- Suit: Aetna violated law with envelope revealing HIV status
- Activists blame Mexican government for near-loss of porpoise
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- South Dakota seeks overturn of high court sales tax decision
- Ed Skrein pulls out of 'Hellboy' film after backlash
- 'Game of Thrones' breaks audience record with season finale
- Trump welcomes president of Finland to White House
- Peter Pan bus company to end partnership with Greyhound
- The Latest: '13 French Open finalist Ferrer out at US Open
- FEMA chief Long a veteran of gov't disaster response
- Desperate Harvey victims turn to social media to get rescued
- EPA watchdog reviewing agency chief's trips home to Oklahoma
- Michigan woman gets life for murder in parrot case
- Trump travel ban arguments head back to US appeals court
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Russian winger Zaripov cleared to pursue NHL contract
- California seeks to boost electric-car rebate program
- Authorities: Boy found dead in police car shot self to death
- The Latest: Trump travel ban arguments head back to US court
- On eve of visit to Texas, Trump pledges '100 percent' support for those hit by Harvey; says he may visit again Saturday
- Part of prison on Arizona-Mexico border locked down
- Fragrance chain Perfumania files for bankruptcy protection
- Trump pledges rapid federal aid to those hit by Harvey: 'You're going to have what you need and it's going to be fast.'
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- The Latest: Trump says US is '100 percent' with Texas, La.
- How major US stock market indexes fared Monday
- The Latest: Trump says US 'in solidarity' with Finland
- Trump stands by pardon of Joe Arpaio, says the former sheriff was treated 'unbelievably unfairly,' protected US borders
- Former boyfriend pleads not guilty in Vermont woman's death
- Book with image claimed by racists pulled from distribution
- Authorities say woman has been killed in Houston area after tree dislodged by heavy rains topples onto her trailer home
- Trump defends decision to pardon Arizona's Arpaio
- Kite Pharma and Valero rise while Expedia and Travelers sink
- Bringing pot to Burning Man? It's still illegal on US land
- House Ethics panel investigating New York GOP congressman
- BC-US--Index, US
- The Latest: Trump insists Mexico will pay for border wall
- South Korean news agency says North Korea has fired an unidentified missile
- A Houston family endured Harvey until the house was swamped
- Chinese migrants lead US agents to San Diego border tunnel
- North Korea: UN needs to discuss US-South Korea drills
- Buffalo Bills player acquitted of Ohio weapon charge
- Puerto Rico mulls closing zoo, transfers animals amid crisis
- Business Highlights
- Yonhap agency says South Korean military confirms North Korean ballistic missile flew over Japan
- South Korea says North fires ballistic missile
- The mighty Harvey hovers near Texas, lays waste to Houston
- BC-SOC--Spanish Results
- Adviser to EPA chief cited for federal banking violations
- Uber's pick for new CEO brings skills, experience
- Chile: 29 trucks burned in attack, no injuries reported
- Column: Newgarden showed mettle needed to win IndyCar title
- North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test
- Ageless Bartolo Colon leading Twins' playoff push
- Interest rates mixed in weekly auction of Treasury bills
- South Korean military: North Korean missile flies 2,700 kilometers (1678 miles), with height of 550 km (341 miles)
- Judge: Prisons must recognize offshoot of Nation of Islam
- The Latest: Pipeline developer seeks to resolve state probes
- Box office top 20: 'Hitman's Bodyguard' stays on top
- Harvey slams region's economy, with damages in the billions
- Public health dangers loom in Harvey-hit areas
- Judge: Lynyrd Skynyrd film violates 3-decade-old agreement
- Canelo-GGG to MayMac fans: We've got a real show for you
- As new Armstrong rises, US Open has a temporary tennis court
- Texans long for Houston home, try to keep focus on football
- Pirates place INF Frazier on 10-day DL with hamstring injury
- Yankees sitting Judge for 2 days, hoping to end slump
- Review: Dreamlike 'Beach Rats' explores a teen's conflict
- NFL suspends Giants' Odighizuwa for 4 games for doping
- Redskins vow to overcome preseason 'demons' of starting slow
- The Latest: North Korea seeks UN discussion of joint drills
- NFL 2017: Patriots remain power of weak new-look AFC East
- Tillerson to abolish most special envoys, including climate
- Anarchist rampage in Berkeley renews free speech debate
- With Edelman out and cuts coming, Patriots moving forward
- Australian government open to CBS takeover of local network
- 5 Seahawks having procedure done to prepare for season
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- Official: El Salvador must protect police attacked by gangs
- California congressman lauds Trump with profane comment
- Mets end Wright's rehab stint, rule Cespedes out for season
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- U.S. Open tennis results
- Charge of firing gun at protesters not first for KKK member
- US Open glance: Federer, Nadal, Kerber in 1st-round matches
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Top 10 alternative places to visit in Taipei
- Trump eagerly confronts tricky politics of natural disasters
- Kluber aces Severino; Ramirez powers Indians past Yanks 6-2
- LEADING OFF: Harvey chases Astros to Tampa Bay, Judge sits
- Jones HR helps surging Orioles beat Mariners 7-6
- Ousted prosecutor says Venezuelan gov't trying to kill her
- South Korea releases footage of its own missile test conducted last week in response to North Korean launch
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Australia offers additional military help to Philippines
- Kluber aces Severino; Ramirez powers Indians past Yanks 6-2
- Vazquez has 4 hits, Red Sox beat Jays despite Pillar's grab
- QB Matthew Stafford agrees to 5-year extension with Lions
- Scientists say Harvey may be the soggy sign of future storms
- Arizona police say Olympic runner found dead in pool
- 7 coaches of passenger train derail in western India
- Royals scoreless streak at 43 innings after 12-0 loss to TB
- Taiwan wins 1st-ever gold medal in Wushu at Universiade
- Former loyalists lose faith in Myanmar's democracy icon
- Taiwanese artists win Asia-Pacific Producers Network Awards
- Today in History
- War crimes suits against Sri Lankan ambassador in Brazil
- Gov't report: 28.1M in US lack health coverage
- US sanctions to pile misery on moribund Venezuelan economy
- Taiwan wins silver in rhythmic gymnastics
- Shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 at library shakes city
- Most Harvey flood victims uninsured, face big bills alone
- Royals scoreless streak at 43 innings after 12-0 loss to TB
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- The Latest: Library patron says shooter told her to run
- Fall Preview: Clooney on 'Suburbicon,' fatherhood and Trump
- Renault-Nissan, China's Dongfeng announce e-car venture
- Pam Grier dishes dirt on being a female action star, Trump
- Family of 6 presumed dead after van sinks in Harvey floods
- Earthquake hits part of Alaska's Aleutian Islands chain
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- In a 1st, NKorea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test
- AP PHOTOS: Yemen's prized honey industry stung by war
- Venice Film Festival offers grit, glamour and George Clooney
- Taiwanese Universiade champions to parade through Taipei Thursday
- Only on AP: Rose talks fame, fatherhood, Cavs and redemption
- Team USA athlete wins first medal in wushu at Universiade
- Freeport to cut stake in Indonesia mine after gov't pressure
- Asian stocks fall, rattled by North Korean missile launch
- New drug reduces heart attacks, but is that enough?
- Tamim Iqbal's unbeaten 76 leads Bangladesh to 176-run lead
- Afghan officials: Suicide bombing in Kabul kills 5 people
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- About 36% of students plan to take multiple part-time jobs: survey
- NFL making $40 million available for medical research
- Egypt: Bus, pick-up truck collide south of Cairo, killing 14
- Surfer has lucky escape from Australian shark attack
- Bracing for Harvey's return, worry renews: Is worst to come?
- Scientists: Climate change could cause storms like Harvey
- Inside Houston shelter, a loud and sometimes chaotic night
- Trump's Cabinet struggles with whether to defend their boss
- We planned to ride out Harvey, until the floodwaters came
- Trump's turn to face tricky politics of natural disasters
- Israel lawmakers visit Jerusalem holy site after 2-year halt
- Kenya: Electoral body defies court in presidential petition
- Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas
- Juncker: No talks on new ties before Brexit issues settled
- Photo of the Day: Universiade athlete makes Taiwan flag with water bottles
- FEMA chief no newcomer to gov't disaster response
- Gov't report: 28.1M in US lack health coverage
- Afghan official: Airstrike by Afghan air force targets Taliban in western province overnight, but 13 civilians also die
- Tropical Storm Mawar to cause rainy weekend in east and south Taiwan
- Not just Rohingya, but also Buddhists, flee Myanmar violence
- EU chief believes Turkey wants bloc to halt membership talks
- Wary Louisiana prepares for inundation by Harvey
- Rome to reduce night-time water pressure to ease drought
- All systems go for Taipei Universiade closing ceremony
- The Latest: Afghan strike against Taliban kills 13 civilians
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls on Turkey to release jailed German citizens; says arrests "unjustified"
- Now is the best time to appreciate blooming daylily flowers in Hualien, Taiwan
- Iran rejects US demand for inspection of its military sites
- ‘Japanese athletes protecting environment’ photos go viral on Facebook
- Apple to announce new iPhone models on September 12
- Merkel calls on Turkey to release jailed German citizens
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe still hasn't "done its homework" on refugees, more solidarity needed
- Hajj pilgrimage entangled in web of Saudi politics
- The Latest: Heavy rain to worsen Texas, Louisiana flooding
- Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel says she cannot keep quiet "for the sake of peace" on rule of law in Poland
- Israeli prime minister says no withdrawal from settlements
- Kevin Kwan: Americans will embrace 'Crazy Rich Asians' movie
- Macau investigates weather bureau after deadly typhoon
- Germany's Merkel condemns "racist" comment by nationalist party about government's integration commissioner
- Israeli ministers criticize court ruling on African migrants
- Romania's ruling party says no euro decision has been made
- The Latest: Merkel condemns nationalist party 'racism'
- IS claims responsibility for attack in Russia's Dagestan
- Liverpool signs Naby Keita from Leipzig for next season
- Delegation from France arrives in Taiwan to boost cooperation
- Tottenham sells center back Kevin Wimmer to Stoke
- West Indies captain Holder sanctioned for comments
- Singapore-Malaysia investment tour creates opportunities for Taiwan
- Child marriage increasing in civil war-torn South Sudan
- Backed by Italy, Libya enlists militias to stop migrants
- France's Macron: Fighting terrorism abroad is 1st priority
- IS militants reach eastern Syria following Lebanon deal
- Poland protests poor access to vital crash site in Russia
- NKorea missile flying over Japan makes Tokyoites more wary
- The Latest: French leader urges tough stance against NKorea
- Taiwan takes silvers in women's tennis and table tennis at Universiade
- Best Buy tops Street 2Q forecasts
- Bangladesh jails owner of building that collapsed in 2013
- Taiwan's tennis player takes gold in Universiade men's singles
- Russia tries to allay Western fears about planned war games
- Analysis: Is North Korea winning deterrence war with US?
- Trump says 'all options are on the table' after North Korean missile launch over Japan
- Duterte says Marcos family eyeing return of money, gold bars
- Abbas spurns $6 million mansion, amid concern about backlash
- Hyundai halts China production as missile row cuts sales
- Bangladesh-Australia Scoreboard
- Trump: 'All option are on the table' after NK missile test
- AP Interview: Russian economy boss: sanctions no longer bite
- The Latest: Storm puts New Orleans in crosshairs for deluge
- Russia pushes Taiwan out of Universiade medal top-3
- Danes scan home-made submarine for any concealed areas
- Joel Osteen: Houston megachurch to shelter people if needed
- Alleged extremist tried in Germany over police shooting
- Police: 2 woman dressed as nuns try to rob Pennsylvania bank
- Pennsylvania Rep. Barletta set for Senate run against Casey
- Charging decision expected in police shooting by year's end
- Members of Universiade's U.S. delegation express gratitude to Taiwanese police agency
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- EU, Germany criticize Poland in worsening rule of law spat
- Rockwell painting owned by Debbie Reynolds to be auctioned
- Russia, UAE tell North Korea: Stop your 'provocations'
- Rights groups call for UN inquiry into abuses in Yemen war
- Orangutan that loved 'Price is Right' dies at Ohio zoo
- Dortmund bus bombing suspect charged with attempted murder
- Iraqi military: IS puts up tough resistance outside Tal Afar
- Trump mixes up blonde Finnish journalists
- West Indies 86-2 chasing 322 in 2nd test against England
- Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins another Universiade gold
- Prosecutors expect to charge German nurse with more killings
- South Sudan says no hint that dead American was a journalist
- Arsenal midfielder Xhaka wins Swiss player of the year award
- Prosecutor reviewing fever death at Pennsylvania hospital
- Trump traveling to Texas for briefings on Harvey recovery
- Niger rains kill more than 40 in and around capital
- Class ring lost on Cape Cod 47 years ago returned to owner
- Romanian, Egyptian ministers discuss migration, terrorism
- Volkswagen recalls 281K cars because engines can stall
- Montreal police arrest Laotian man on US most-wanted list
- US home prices surge in June, led by Seattle
- Hazlewood ruled out of 2nd and final test against Bangladesh
- Israel's ambassador returns to Egypt after 8 months away
- Global Forecast-Asia
- German nationalist leader's immunity from prosecution lifted
- Villa starting from scratch in return to Spain national team
- Cops: 5-year-old girl dies in shooting at grandparents' home
- Markets Right Now: Stocks dip after North Korea missile test
- Bank of Nova Scotia reports 3Q profit
- Disputed Iraqi province to vote on Kurdish independence
- Tiaras, gowns, power suits: Princess Diana's fashion moments
- Can broadcast's new fall programs really be called 'new'?
- French President Macron condemns Venezuela's "dictatorship"
- AP Photo Gallery: Coney Island after sundown
- Uber drivers found guilty in Denmark appeal verdict, fines
- UEFA fines Legia Warsaw for provocative fan banner
- 6 picks from this fall's not-so-prime-time TV crop
- UK financial watchdog hires The Terminator for ad campaign
- Fall for Lake Tahoe's secret season: Autumn
- Pennsylvania Rep. Barletta set for Senate run against Casey
- Monaco signs Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan
- Want to change careers? Do these 5 things first
- US consumer confidence improves again in August
- US stocks join global losses after North Korea missile test
- Bolivia loses appeal against forfeited Worlds Cup games
- Ohio man charged in Charlottesville rally fights extradition
- Man pleads guilty to using California drug-smuggling tunnel
- The Latest: Pence warns Texans that Harvey's still dangerous
- Authorities searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate
- Federer, Nadal set for first-round matches at US Open
- Column: Dustin Johnson gets swagger back at Northern Trust
- Al-Qaida suspect linked to cartoonist plot pleads not guilty
- What's up for fall in New England? Ideas from Yankee mag
- Lebanon rejects any changes to UN peacekeeping mandate
- Book Review: Parenthood and tech meet in 'To Siri With Love'
- US targets Islamic State financing emir with sanctions
- Bulgaria launches construction of nuclear waste repository
- Another massive container ship docks in US, breaks record
- Man charged in Charlottesville beating arrested in Georgia
- At least 8 dead as bus slips into river in Nicaragua
- Powerful GOP boss Alex Arshinkoff dies in Ohio at 62
- Suspect in Oklahoma recruiting office mentally incompetent
- Review: Noomi Rapace proves deadly in formulaic 'Unlocked'
- Tantric lead singer denies he's unlicensed used-car dealer
- Eden Hazard joined by younger brother Kylian at Chelsea
- Top Billing in South America: Argentina vs. Uruguay
- Family of New York trooper killed by car sues for negligence
- Brazil revises decree allowing Amazon mining after criticism
- The Latest: Svitolina off to fast start in US Open 1st round
- Czech forward Schick moves to Roma in record deal for club
- Houston gets a small break from rain as Trump heads to Texas
- Study says widespread doping ahead of 2011 worlds in Daegu
- Russian employee of Bombardier pleads not guilty to bribery
- Man granted retrial because of sleeping lawyer pleads guilty
- Charley Hoffman not satisfied with his year unless he wins
- 'The Elephant Man' playwright Bernard Pomerance dies at 76
- Houston native Beyonce planning to aid those hurt by Harvey
- Libya says boats carrying 700 migrants have been intercepted
- Ethiopia shuts down drugstore selling banned substances
- Lyon signs Diop for 5 years, 10 million euros
- Nude Justin Bieber pics on Selena Gomez's Instagram
- Retired US Army colonel charged in Haitian bribery scheme
- Indiana senator, outsourcing critic, selling company stock
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Sessions: Drug overdoses 'the top lethal issue' in the US
- Leaner Ovechkin makes early debut at Caps' summer workouts
- UN's Guterres reiterates support for envoy in Guatemala
- First doctor on scene recounts Diana's fatal crash in Paris
- Patriots inspired lottery tickets debut in New Hampshire
- Game of Thrones: Trust me, I'm a Targaryen
- Mexican smuggler who hit US agent with rock gets 8-year term
- Pentagon: Military response in Texas could soon expand
- Kardashian women give $500,000 to help Harvey victims
- Yemeni officials say ex-president may be under house arrest
- Chicago changes course, wants police reforms with court role
- Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm to be sold at auction
- Houston mayor says city will open two, maybe three more big shelters for those displaced by Harvey
- Trentin wins his 2nd Vuelta stage; Froome keeps overall lead
- Ronald Previte, Mafia captain turned informant, dies at 73
- England-West Indies 2nd Test Result
- Sean Spicer finally got to meet the Pope
- Armed out-of-uniform cop spurs Princeton University lockdown
- Russian Kalashnikov arms maker presents riot control vehicle
- Analyst estimates United could take big hit from Harvey
- New Yorker accused of trying to join Islamic State group
- Defending champion Angelique Kerber loses in 1st round of US Open
- From 4th tier to Serie A, Lazzari enjoying Spal fairytale
- Afghan officials said to talk nearly every day with Taliban
- Rome eyes buildings confiscated from Mafia to house migrants
- England vs. West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Whale gets entangled in cruise ship anchor for half a day
- US embassy criticizes Romania's planned judicial changes
- NYC mayor will 'definitely' march in Columbus Day Parade
- Former UAW official pleads guilty in Fiat Chrysler case
- Judge rejects Sarah Palin lawsuit against The New York Times
- Saudi Arabia loses to UAE in World Cup qualification blow
- Latest: Official: Beating suspect will be sent to Virginia
- Mexican gov't faulted for treating Mexican woman as migrant
- Cop seen punching man had past complaints, little discipline
- Airplane crash off Maine coast? No, just a seaplane landing
- Vermont ski areas president to lead national ski association
- Nation's largest refinery scales back output as Harvey rages
- Are consumers ready to give augmented reality a try?
- US senator asks Serbia to deny Russian staff official status
- Jordan to seek extradition of ex-CEO in embezzlement case
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- US Open fashion: Crystals, shapes and knee-high socks
- Christie: Ex-New Jersey Transit official's testimony 'false'
- Mob beats 2 suspected thieves to death in central Mexico
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- In Alabama US Senate race, Strange calls Moore hypocrite
- Finish Line and Zions slide while Movado and Lockheed rise
- Sheriff proposes sending inmates to help with Harvey damage
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Exploding e-cigarette causes scare at London train station
- North Dakota tribe levies higher tax on oil drillers
- Prison for woman convicted in teens' crash death after party
- How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday
- Dartmouth faculty condemn statement over antifa comments
- Viewership down for MTV's Video Music Awards
- Apple CEO Tim Cook reaps $89.6M windfall from long-term deal
- National Weather Service: Cedar Bayou, Texas, records 51.88 inches of rain from Harvey; new continental U.S. record
- Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 21-27
- Who's sorry now? Not Kathy Griffin over Trump photo
- Donating to Harvey relief efforts: How, when, what to give
- Buffett's firm now owns 700 million Bank of America shares
- UN Security Council weighs what to do next on North Korea
- House Dems urge Trump to reconsider military transgender ban
- Business Highlights
- Judge orders psych evaluation of man who plotted US attacks
- The Weather Channel mobilized around the clock for storm
- North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un was present for intermediate range missile launch over Japan
- Novel removed from independent stores' best-seller list
- Montenegro police arrest alleged drug trafficking leader
- Meteorologists gave early warning of Harvey's killer floods
- Indians-Yankees rained out; doubleheader on Wednesday
- 19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials, indicted for attacking protesters during Erdogan visit to DC in May
- Houston police chief blunt and emotional during Harvey
- Bad blood lingers in GOP as Congress ponders Harvey relief
- 19 indicted for attacking protesters during Erdogan US visit
- North Korean leader says the country should conduct more missile tests into the Pacific Ocean
- Guatemala's highest court rules president can't expel head of UN anti-corruption commission
- Matthew Stafford has more time, money to help Lions win
- Experts say decision on Houston evacuations was complicated
- The Latest: Guatemala court negates UN official's expulsion
- University of Houston postpones weekend games amid flooding
- Experts say decision on Houston evacuations was complicated
- Waiting the worst with Harvey, the storm that won't go away
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Stanton strikes again; 18th HR in August ties MLB record
- Nadal says it's noisy under US Open roof, despite changes
- UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' North Korea missile test, reiterates demands to halt
- Long-mothballed Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel sold for $600M
- Venezuelan assembly demands probe and trial of 'traitors'
- Eric Dickerson signs 1-day deal to retire with the LA Rams
- TEN--US Open Results
- TEN--US Open Results
- El Salvador judge acquits 18 for role in 2012 gang truce
- Traditional arts and music honored at Golden Melody Awards
- Le sentier Manzhou au sud de Taiwan
- Crippled Houston watches dams, levees; forecast offers hope
- Federal and local agencies say they have rescued more than 13,000 people from Harvey in Houston and surrounding areas
- Group protests Ai Weiwei art installation in New York City
- The Latest: UN Security Council condemns NKorea missile test
- TEN--US Open Results
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- TEN--US Open Results
- TEN--US Open Results
- Thomas scores 26 points, as Sun beat Mystics 86-76
- One Taiwanese killed, four injured in New Mexico crash caused by hare
- Japan hosts Australia with World Cup spot for winners
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Bundy throws 1-hitter, streaking Orioles beat Seattle 4-0
- Feinstein: Pardon of Arizona sheriff "a stupid thing to do"
- John Steinbeck's relatives by marriage in copyright dispute
- Watt gets wish: Cowboys-Texans game funds going to recovery
- 18 ways to be Taiwanese: Video
- Hearing set in bid to void critical ruling in Arpaio's case
- Death toll from Harvey rises to at least 18 as Harris County, Texas, forensic office reports three more fatalities
- Mattis assembling panel to discuss transgender troops
- Arrieta continues strong second half, Cubs beat Pirates 4-1
- Choo paces Rangers' 12-2 rout of Astros in Florida
- LEADING OFF: Stanton chases record; NL Central showdown
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- US MNT prepares to face Costa Rica on Friday
- China says it hopes India learns lesson from border standoff
- TEN--US Open Results
- India captain Amritpal Singh signs with Sydney Kings
- Today in History
- Guatemala leader at crossroads after court blocks expulsion
- A Nazi eagle inflames a heated debate in Uruguay
- Taiwan earns runner-up at International Earth Science Olympiad
- Contestant flies herself to Miss America competition
- Teen mass shooting suspect was searching for 'inner peace'
- Penn State frat death preliminary hearing set to continue
- Wax museum revels in ridicule as critics lampoon its statues
- Stepdaughter: Fights thwart film remakes of Steinbeck novels
- China, India rivalry looms over BRICS summit
- US Open glance: Sharapova, Venus, del Potro in action
- Torrential rains bring India's financial hub to a halt
- Federer overcomes slow start, late lapse; edges teen at Open
- Private companies drive 'new space race' at NASA center
- Hyundai resumes production in China after supply disruption
- O'Keefe to replace Hazlewood for Australia in 2nd test
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Sri Lanka's cricket selection committee resigns amid defeats
- Stanton ties MLB record with 18th home run in August
- Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought
- Team USA athlete wins first medal in Sanda at Universiade
- Book world hopes for literary breakthrough in fall
- Taiwan home to the world's cheapest contact lenses
- Forecast brings hope as new shelters open, death toll rises
- Police: Gunmen kill transgender person in Pakistan
- Qatar crisis shakes East Africa, a home to Gulf militaries
- Texas schools shuttered by Harvey could stay that way awhile
- Coastal residents try to recover from Harvey's devastation
- Harvey horror: Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom
- Australia needs 66 runs, Bangladesh 3 wickets in 1st test
- Experts not second-guessing decision not to evacuate Houston
- Feller, Alphand win slalom titles at NZ Winter Games
- Embassy says Duterte wrong to say French law presumes guilt
- Survivor of Nagasaki bomb who campaigned to ban nukes dies
- Critics oppose college course looking at Black Lives Matter
- Harvey, the unwelcome visitor that just won't leave
- Taiwan finishes third behind Japan and South Korea on Universiade medal table
- Sect leader in abuse case refusing to eat, officials say
- The Latest: Report: Port Arthur flooding situation dire
- Houston police chief blunt and emotional during Harvey
- Harvey keeping Rice and Houston football teams off campus
- Asian stocks higher as investors shrug off N. Korea tensions
- Buddhist University earns patents for Go-inspired treats
- Malaysia wins 145 golds to become SEA Games champions
- Public schools grappling with Confederate names, images
- EVA cancels flights destined for hurricane-wrecked Houston
- Western Louisiana in crosshairs as Harvey moves back to land
- Japan's deputy PM retracts remark seeming to praise Hitler
- UN chief takes helicopter tour of Israel-Gaza border
- International Organization of Migration says 18,000 Rohingya Muslims escape fresh violence in Myanmar into Bangladesh
- Some mad about storm Sandy as Congress ponders Harvey relief
- Bangladesh wins 1st test against Australia by 20 runs
- Shipping company Wan Hai to launch Independent Cambodia service
- French police hunt for girl, 9, who vanished at a wedding
- 18,000 Rohingya flee violence in Myanmar into Bangladesh
- Trump reassures those in Harvey's path that he will help
- Spanish PM appears in parliament over corruption scandals
- FISU president: Taipei Universiade a big success
- Marijuana store creates chasm in Alaska tourist town
- The Latest: Western Louisiana bracing for more wind, water
- Afghan official: 2 security guards killed in suicide attack
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May on 3-day visit to Japan
- Universiade U.S. basketball coach thanks “world-class city” of Taipei
- Princes William, Harry pay tribute to Princess Diana
- Pianist from Taiwan wins third place in Vienna International Piano Competition
- More than 1.7 million Muslims gather for start of hajj
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits southeast coast of Guam
- National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Harvey makes 2nd landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana
- Pope asks world leaders to listen to 'cry of the Earth'
- Iran releases report on January building fire and collapse
- WADA prioritizing research into full extent of doping
- Diana's tragic death spawned web of conspiracy theories
- Photos surface of exhausted lawmakers napping after endless debates over infrastructure budget
- US$14 million in deals inked at US Business Day in Taipei
- Jordan, Iraq reopen border crossing, vital to trade
- Chapecoense crash survivors received by Pope Francis
- The Taiwan Excellence product experience event being held September 6-10 at Taroko Park in Kaohsiung
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- US blasts deal that removed IS from Lebanon-Syria border
- Matt Damon goes mini in Venice opener "Downsizing"
- SKorean court says worker's rare disease linked to Samsung
- Hong Kong businessman and socialite David Tang dies
- Pakistan cricketer Sharjeel Khan banned for 5 years
- Trump to promote 'vision' for job creation via tax overhaul
- Spain wants Villar to resign as head of soccer federation
- Israel will allow Al-Jazeera reporter to keep working
- Troubled Indian hospital says 217 children died in August
- UN report urges rights council to address Venezuela violence
- US Taekwondo athlete vlogs about Universiade adventures
- NATO sending 3 monitors to Russia war-games but wants more
- NCAA head in Tokyo to offer advice on college sports body
- Accident at western Pennsylvania plant leaves 2 dead, 4 hurt
- Sugar content in health food to be limited at 25 grams: MOHW
- Former Rwanda presidential candidate accused of forgery
- Thousands pelt each other in Spain's messy "Tomatina" fight
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Harvey makes landfall, again
- Polish citizen detained for starting fire in Montenegro
- World Cup qualifying in Africa: How it stands
- Italy's anti-doping agency seeks to lengthen Errani's ban
- Poland calls for reparations amid strains with Germany, EU
- Edmunds: How car shoppers can find the best 'American' cars
- Germany, France try to revive EU motor, reform work rules
- Will North Korea make missiles over Japan the new normal?
- Dutch judge extends detention of suspect in concert threat
- Parents of US journalist killed in South Sudan 'devastated'
- World Cup qualifying: State of play in Europe
- Gibbs leaves Arsenal after 13 years, joins West Brom
- Bosnia detains person suspected of extremist ties
- Ahead of the Bell: Economy-GDP
- Arrest made in New Jersey police, fire vehicle tire slashing
- Bicyclist follows app into Lincoln Tunnel, issued summons
- Malaysia burns foreign trawler to curb illegal fishing
- Colorful spectacle closes off Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Saliva samples part of new concussion test in English rugby
- Maine company creates new spice line for Travel Channel host
- UN rights chief decries Trump's 'demonization' of media
- Kremlin confirms Trump's lawyer reached out about deal
- Dispute over rights to Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan goes to court
- US economic growth upgraded to 3 percent rate in April-June quarter, strongest pace in more than 2 years
- US economy grew at 3 percent rate in Q2, best since 2015
- Egypt puts more than 350 people on terrorism list
- Ottis Gibson appointed South Africa coach
- Survey: US companies added a strong 237,000 jobs in August
- Government to rescue illegally detained Taiwanese in Mainland China
- Report: NY transit delays hinder city employees' work
- Steamroller crushes late author Terry Pratchett's hard drive
- Massachusetts police warned about patronizing adult clubs
- Christie: Menendez deserves 'presumption of innocence'
- Polish swimmer tackles the Baltic Sea, swims to Denmark
- Some things to know about music lessons for children
- 5 tips for getting children started in music lessons
- Former Expedia CEO takes helm of Uber on Wednesday
- Guam residents push to prevent US military's new fire range
- Europe's transfer window set for frantic finale
- Trump says 'talking is not the answer' regarding North Korea
- Joel Osteen blames 'false narrative' for Harvey criticism
- 25 years after Ruby Ridge standoff, radical movement grows
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Ethiopian Airlines says negotiating to take over Arik Air
- US official warns coalition may strike IS militants being evacuated from Lebanon-Syria border to area near Iraq
- Markets Right Now: Stocks opening flat on Wall Street
- Brown-Forman posts sharp rise in 1Q profit
- FISU flag handed over to representatives of Naples 2019 Summer Universiade
- The Latest: US may strike IS convoy being evacuated in Syria
- The Latest: Trump claims firsthand view of Harvey 'horror'
- AP Was There: Mourners gather for Princess Diana's funeral
- Source says Trump, Hill leaders to meet next Wednesday
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Busy schedule set as US Open tries to catch up after rain
- Philadelphia latest city to sue on sanctuary conditions
- Stocks are mixed as tech companies rise and energy falls
- CVS customer seeks dismissal of recent drug prices lawsuit
- Michael Feldman, former top AP photo editor, dies at 70
- Germany: Syrian terror suspect kills self in Hamburg jail
- City bike-share program to 'peddle' museum's fine artworks
- Pittsburgh zoo euthanizes baby elephant with feeding issues
- Bank gets naming rights to hockey rink shown in 'Slap Shot'
- Serb man arrested for war crimes against civilians in Kosovo
- Bill Clinton speaking at Central High commemoration
- Flooding kills 18 in war-torn Yemen
- Top EU lawmaker says Brexit delays raise need for transition
- US approves first cancer treatment that genetically alters patients' own immune cells to attack childhood leukemia
- Hundreds of Puerto Ricans protest, decry austerity measures
- Poland fires tourism boss for 'scandalous' Auschwitz remark
- Motorists, gawkers line up to see new bridge in Scotland
- US clears first 'living drug' for tough childhood leukemia
- Pakistanis reject Trump remarks on harboring militants
- Sheriff's office confirms two more Harvey-related deaths north of Houston, bringing death toll to 20
- Tropical Storm Irma forms over far eastern Atlantic; poses no immediate threat to land
- Sour grapes: Robbers empty Paris cellar of vintage wines
- Tropical system forecast to lash Mexico's Los Cabos
- Tainted eggs: Dutch court rules 2 suspects to remain jailed
- Fox hires conservative commentator Lahren
- Tropical Storm Irma forms over Atlantic
- Russia poised to expand its arms sales abroad
- Taliban leader strikes moderate tone in holiday message
- Somalia peacekeeping mission gets renewed, with some trims
- Flood policies plunge in Houston in 5 years before Harvey
- US-led coalition says it struck Islamic State convoy coming to meet militant evacuees from Lebanon-Syria border
- Maine woman, 2 goats unhurt after crash on interstate
- Austria rejects Spanish extradition for Ukrainian oligarch
- Want to help? Here's how to give in Harvey's wake
- The Latest: Dems say Trump shouldn't cut taxes for wealthy
- Baby No. 2 on the way for Michael Phelps, wife
- The Latest: Thiem quickly moves on as US Open play resumes
- Alexa, Cortana talk to each other in Amazon-Microsoft deal
- Hungary extends state of emergency due to migrant crisis
- Shah Rukh Khan tops Forbes list of highest-paid in Bollywood
- Photo of the Day: Taipei Universiade goes out with a bang
- Former monk sues cosmetics giant over anti-aging formula
- Billionaire Warren Buffett says hurricane damage will linger
- Froome extends Vuelta lead, Lopez wins Stage 11
- Defending men's champ Ghebreslassie returns to NYC Marathon
- Lawmaker to Consumer head: State 'political ambitions'
- What grocery shoppers want: Low prices, one-stop shopping
- The Latest: GOP eyeing $1B disaster funds cut to help wall
- Texans-Cowboys game canceled after being moved from floods
- Hummels makes a splash with balcony stunt
- Retired Army colonel charged in Haitian bribery scheme freed
- EU official slams plans to change Romania's justice system
- Postal workers charged with taking bribes to deliver drugs
- Prosecutors: Workers rescued from forced labor in California
- Witnesses: Saudi-led airstrike kills 5 civilians in Yemen
- The Latest: Evgeniya over Eugenie; Bouchard out at US Open
- Federal trial details black market for military equipment
- Israeli drone maker says some exports frozen pending probe
- Government eases student loan rules for Harvey victims
- Coyotes captain Shane Doan calls it a career
- AP Exclusive: Flood insurance policies plunge in Houston
- Groups sue to protect Yellowstone bears as hunts anticipated
- Attorneys: West Virginia clerk apologizes to lesbian couple
- Afghan officials dispute AP report of contacts with Taliban
- Officers find a submerged van in which a Houston family of 6 was swept away; Sheriff says 2 adult bodies are visible
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Campaign aims to show that Charlottesville 'stands for love'
- How insurers are mobilizing to help Harvey victims
- Disruptive Hawaiian Airlines passenger ordered to pay $97K
- Cultural exchange programs fear visa cuts from Trump order
- US shoots down medium-range ballistic missile in Hawaii test
- Annette Bening says still a long way to go to movie equality
- Mark Hamill on Luke Skywalker's return, losing Carrie Fisher
- Court overturns $190K verdict won by acquitted officer
- Home Depot settles charges that it sold recalled products
- Wildfire burns homes in California area hit hard this year
- Court tosses suit alleging sexual aggression at West Point
- Mexico on the verge of gaining early World Cup berth
- Waiting, watching: Business owners worry about Harvey damage
- Israel PM slams 'fake news' amid corruption allegations
- The Latest: DOJ: Philadelphia doing disservice to citizens
- IMF says transport, food costs are up in Qatar after rift
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Pentagon: US troop total in Afghanistan larger than reported
- Man who inspired ice bucket challenge honored by prep school
- Brazilian judge suspends decree to allow mining in Amazon
- Renowned Hungarian film director Karoly Makk dies at 91
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Native American students can skip conquistador pageantry
- Confederate street names: Protest turns tense in Florida
- ADP report: Small business hiring marks time in August
- Bun B, Scooter Braun planning Houston benefit for Sept. 12
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Dream Chaser spacecraft in captive-carry test over desert
- Wayward alligator found in motel pool was part of rap video
- Mahan goes to Web finals to try to earn back PGA Tour card
- Houston's county investigating 17 more deaths as potentially Harvey-related; autopsies to determine causes
- Cameroon releases Anglophone activists in effort to pacify
- Ex-MLB pitcher Schilling collecting Harvey relief donations
- AP Exclusive: Trapped motorists, women in labor. 911 call center tends to Houston's misery as tens of thousands seek aid
- Police eye link between ranting videos and murder suspect
- Tillerson praises Mexico's generosity in offering Harvey aid
- 'Hell's breaking loose': A 911 center under siege by Harvey
- AP PHOTOS: Glimmer of hope but Harvey's toll becomes clearer
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Police warn of social media scams after record Powerball win
- Authorities: Girl, 5, picked up dad's gun, shot self in head
- Still suing US Open, Bouchard 'surprised' to play in Ashe
- Bruce Springsteen extends his Broadway concerts into Feb.
- Analog Devices and Caleres climb while H&R Block slips
- Larry Sherman, actor and early publicist for Trump, has died
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday
- The Latest: Arrest made in growing California wildfire
- Trump makes it more difficult to rebuild for future floods
- Harvey reporters cast aside role as observers to help
- EPA grants fuel waivers for Gulf Coast, Southeastern states
- Mexico: 7 killed in Acapulco amid ongoing wave of violence
- Turkey protests US indictment charging Erdogan's security
- The Latest: Teen charged with murder in library shooting
- Marist Brothers say priest abused 14 minors at Chile schools
- Inoculation giving endangered California frog shot at life
- In Colombia, weaving a papal poncho for a visiting Francis
- Harvey repeats devastation back ashore in Texas, Louisiana
- UN extends Lebanon peacekeeping; US, Israel spur some change
- BC-US--Index, US
- The Latest: Lawyers want fraternity death charges dropped
- Company finds gaps in underwater oil pipeline's coating
- Trump administration reverses little-used welfare waivers
- Authorities: 3 California police officers, 1 suspect shot during vehicle theft investigation
- Polish firefighters: About 10 people hurt in train collision
- Harvey knocks out more refineries, shifting global oil flows
- Grim reality in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey: More dead
- Lottery retires machine that printed record $758.7M ticket
- A torn Trump still weighing fate of young immigrants
- Birds-eye view of flooded Houston captures Harvey's totality
- Business Highlights
- After US Open loss, Kyrgios says: 'Keep letting people down'
- Authorities surround California hotel after 3 officers shot
- Trump, Saudi king discuss dispute with Qatar
- McCain will return to Senate next week
- Healthy again, Bobby Wood figures to play key role for US
- Expedia's CFO to replace CEO who defected to Uber
- Watson steps down as B&I captain for family issue
- Ice dancers Virtue and Moir will miss Babcock at Olympics
- The Latest: California sheriff's deputy dies from gunshot
- NFL 2017: Titans, Mariota eager to push aside Texans, Colts
- MLS This Week: Valeri guiding Portland up the table
- Orioles rally past Mariners 8-7 for 7th straight victory
- Dig that discovery! Triceratops fossil unearthed in Colorado
- Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gives $1M to Harvey relief
- Mexico says poverty down to about 44 percent of population
- Kiick overcomes cancer and surgeries, but not US Open nerves
- National Hurricane Center downgrades Harvey to a tropical depression but says catastrophic flooding continues
- Western US bakes, with heat expected into holiday weekend
- Stephon Marbury has emotional moment with Beijing fan at Q&A
- US Open glance: Federer, Nadal back in Ashe in 2nd round
- 32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage being recalled
- Federal judge blocks Texas' tough 'sanctuary cities' law
- Indians sweep Yankees, who stagger into Red Sox series
- Federal judge blocks Texas' tough 'sanctuary cities' law
- Brazil coach confirms: Coutinho on bench; Willian will start
- Trump sows confusion by rejecting idea of North Korea talks
- Animals from Texas arrive for adoption in Seattle
- Hamilton seeks pole record in front of Ferrari fans at Monza
- New rules, tech are dimming Hong Kong's signature neon glow
- Budget for infrastructure plan finally passes
- US Olympic sailor loses parts of 3 fingers in capsize
- Taiwan headline news
- Cut by Browns, Haden signs 3-year deal with Steelers
- China factory growth accelerates, service industries slip
- HSR demands compensation for unauthorized demon doll photos
- AP Source: Cavs complete trade with Celtics, get extra pick
- Source: Lobbyist in Trump Tower meeting spoke to grand jury
- Events and activities in Taipei for Aug 31 - Sep 7
- Wings beat Sky for 1st playoff spot since moving to Dallas
- Texas chemical plant poised to explode amid Harvey flood
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- No. 4 seed Zverev finds US Open loss rather, well, upsetting
- Today in History
- Tropical Storm Lidia swirls toward Mexico's Los Cabos area
- Simmons signs 2-year Super Rugby contract with Waratahs
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- Judge nearing decision in Penn State frat death hearing
- Big Colorado ranch on market for $100 million
- LEADING OFF: Astros headed home; Red Sox-Yanks; O's fly high
- LA's popular Angels Flight about to reach for heavens again
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Laughing gas makes a comeback as painkiller in ambulances
- AP Exclusive: California taxpayers fund legislative mailings
- From Bullock to DiCaprio, a look stars' Harvey relief giving
- Argentina athletes carry Taiwan flags at Universiade closing ceremony
- US Open tennis results
- Officers testify in murder trial of ex-Coast Guardsman
- N. Korea threatens S. Korean reporters over book review
- Britain's May visits Japanese warship before talks with Abe
- Gunman kills deputy, wounds 2 from California Highway Patrol
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- Floral tributes laid at the palace for Diana anniversary
- French president faces biggest test yet over labor reform
- Rains lash southern Pakistan after causing havoc in India
- Europe's transfer window set for frantic finale
- Did 'Thelma & Louise' move the needle for female-led films?
- The Latest: Transfer deadline day in many European leagues
- 2M Muslims gather near Mecca for peak of hajj pilgrimage
- Japan troops seek record funds on missile defense against NK
- Asian stocks mixed after China factories, Wall Street gains
- Canadian teen Shapovalov gets taste of US Open nightlife
- 5-story building collapses in India, killing at least 4
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- Nemko Taiwan partners with i-Tek to serve larger Taiwanese manufacturers
- Schwarber hits 2 HRs, Cubs pound Pirates 17-3
- Official: Roadside mine kills 3 police in Afghanistan
- Week 1 preview: 'Bama-FSU; Action Jackson; Sumlin vs Mora
- Houston-area floodwaters recede but dangers still loom
- Syrians adapt to exile in Jordan's 5-year-old Zaatari camp
- The social hub of modern Taiwan: Convenience stores
- Officials: Chinese police investigating one of Beijing's most wanted exiles, billionaire Guo Wengui, for alleged rape
- Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected
- 10 homes burned, 500 threatened in hard-hit California area
- MANDARIN ORIENTAL, TAIPEI SHOWCASES AN EXTRAVAGANT AND SPARKLING CAVIAR WINE-PAIRING DINNER AT BENCOTTO TO PAMPER GUESTS
- AP Exclusive: China accuses outspoken tycoon in US of rape
- US flies bombers, fighter jets over South Korea in show of force against North
- AP Exclusive: China accuses outspoken tycoon in US of rape
- Image of Asia: A blur of ribbons on Malaysia's independence
- Chinese students get green light to study in Taiwan
- Harvey tests political opposites in Texas' Abbott, Turner
- US flies bombers, fighters in show of force against N.Korea
- APNewsBreak: Motel 6 to pay to settle human trafficking suit
- Hundreds attend funeral of Iranian dissident politician
- Golf this week: More drama in Boston, more pressure in Ohio
- Thailand ends free visa policy for Taiwanese
- Source: Lobbyist in Trump Tower meeting spoke to grand jury
- In Trump, local law enforcement sees a steadfast ally
- Trump pushes tax overhaul to 'bring back Main Street'
- Trump order cramps rebuilding stronger against floods
- US clears breakthrough gene therapy for childhood leukemia
- AP Explains: Harvey shows strain on flood insurance program
- Texas chemical plant poised to explode amid Harvey flooding
- Number of people hurt in train crash in Poland rises to 28
- Taiwan president praises Universiade athletes
- Russia warns US against news sanctions on North Korea
- Texas ban on 'sanctuary cities' temporarily blocked by judge
- Taipei’s Dihua Street designated as a pedestrian area on a trial basis
- Americans fly out from North Korea before US travel ban
- Universiade athletes parade through Taipei
- Tropical storm Mawar unlikely to impact Taiwan
- So far, cellphone networks have weathered Harvey
- IS hands over to Hezbollah body of Iranian they killed
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Deaths rise, plant to explode amid flood
- Protesters erect golden statue of Supreme Court president
- The Latest: Mourners remember Diana at site of fatal crash
- Germany's Schroeder says he'll go ahead with Rosneft plan
- Eurozone inflation picks up but remains below target
- The Latest: China says war not an option in Korea
- The Latest: UK's May looks to post-Brexit ties with Japan
- Latest: Beaumont, Texas, loses water supply due to Harvey
- AP Explains: A look at the insurgency behind Myanmar attacks
- German jobless rate rises slightly in August to 5.7 percent
- Frankfurt to evacuate over 60,000 people to defuse WWII bomb
- Aqua Blue cycling team says team bus burned by arsonist
- Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei launches mooncake gift box selection
- Thai customs seize smuggled pangolins and scales
- Explosion targeting prison bus injures 7 in Turkey
- IOC warns 2018 Olympic organizers of white elephant venues
- Sweden, Denmark say Russian fake news a threat
- Taiwan FDA to tighten medicine regulations by 2018
- Iran news agency reports 5.4 quake in southern mountains
- Belgian court holds man over 'terrorist offence' plan
- Another Brexit week: little progress, more acrimony
- Houston Chronicle: 2 explosions reported at Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid Harvey flooding
- Top EU official: Poland failed to address EU concerns
- China questions German minister's 'one Europe' comments
- Key Chinese Communist Party congress to start Oct. 18
- Dance-off breaks out between Australia, Taiwan women's basketball teams: Video
- France: Man reported detained in missing 9-year-old case
- Diana on her marriage, the royal family and media pressure
- Miami detective fatally shoots man during traffic stop
- Chinese charged over botched medical procedure in Sydney
- From teacher to tragic figure, the life of Princess Diana
- Catalan officials deny US warning of attack in Barcelona
- EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says there has been "no decisive progress" on any main topic
- The Latest: EU bemoans lack of progress in Brexit talks
- French PM says bold labor reforms to cure, not "treat symptoms" of longstanding high unemployment
- UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Davis calls on EU to show "flexibility" to accelerate divorce talks
- Taiwan pledges to donate US$800,000 to Harvey relief efforts
- Liverpool signs Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal
- The Latest: French labor reforms aim to 'cure' unemployment
- US Mint's New Jersey quarter features Ellis Island image
- Taiwanese medalists to be honored with more than NT$89 million for achievement in Universiade
- Del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' makes waves in Venice
- Turkish man wanted by US seeks release from Romanian jail
- Pakistani court convicts two former police officers of failing to protect assassinated former PM Benazir Bhutto
- Pakistan court convicts 2 policemen in Bhutto's murder case
- Ethan Hawke fears for humanity in 'First Reformed' at Venice
- Iraqi Prime Minister declares Tal Afar fully "liberated" from Islamic State militants after nearly 2-week old operation
- Cambodian court imprisons Korean in sexual abuse of children
- Father of Taiwan socialite to spend three years in prison
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Iraqi PM declares Tal Afar town 'fully liberated' from IS
- Pence will travel to Texas to survey Harvey's wreckage
- Official: Libya probe of brother of concert bomber underway
- Police charge man with terrorism offenses in last week's car attack near Buckingham Palace
- Greek Orthodox patriarch targeted in land sales complaint
- Police charge man in incident near Buckingham Palace
- Marco Asensio poised to lead Spain against Italy
- Ohio man charged with murder in beating death of toddler
- US consumer spending up 0.3 percent in July, while incomes advanced 0.4 percent, best in 5 months
- The Latest: UN official urges protection of Raqqa civilians
- Claims for US unemployment benefits rise by 1,000 to 236,000, still reflect healthy job market
- US consumer spending up 0.3 percent in July
- Taipei is the 14th noisiest city in the world: WHO
- Russia security agency uncovers IS attack plot, detains 2
- Studios of controversial Russian film director assailed
- Sudan says border dispute will beset ties with Egypt
- US unemployment claims rise slightly, remain low
- Pennsylvania man due in court in death of wife
- Report: Norway charges man for fighting with IS in Syria
- German region to hand out iodine over Belgium nuclear fears
- Japan qualifies for World Cup, beats Australia 2-0
- Police make arrest in attack on 800-meter world champion
- ‘The Soul of the Craftsman No. 2'—short film about life of Taiwanese surfer
- Woman posts picture of premature baby born in amniotic sac
- The Latest: Hearing in Penn State frat death enters 7th day
- Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million impacted by sales scandal
- Macy's, Best Buy expanding same-day delivery service
- Swiss court: Eritrean vets can be expelled if asylum fails
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Opener Tamim Iqbal fined for conduct breach vs Australia
- Markets Right Now: Stocks rise as US consumer spending grows
- Young stars step up for Japan in 2-0 win over Australia
- Like Destiny's Child, Fifth Harmony survives after the storm
- Macedonia, Greece seek better ties amid 25-year name dispute
- Officials say three boats carrying ethnic Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar sink in Bangladesh; 26 bodies recovered
- Suspected IS suicide bomber hits Libya checkpoint, kills 2
- ESPN football analyst cites player safety for quitting
- Kohli, Sharma hit 100s, India sets Sri Lanka 376 to win
- APNewsBreak: Governors' health care plan retains mandate
- US signed contracts to buy homes slipped 0.8 percent in July
- Switzerland midfielder Kasami joins Sion, targets World Cup
- US pending home sales fell in July, 4th decline in 5 months
- Boats carrying fleeing Rohingya sink in Bangladesh; 26 dead
- US stocks jump after report of stronger consumer spending
- German prosecutors: Auschwitz medic no longer fit for trial
- Operator of flooded Houston-area chemical plant confirms up to 8 more containers could burn and explode
- No charges filed in deadly thrill ride accident at Ohio fair
- South African opposition heckles president in parliament
- AP PHOTOS: A look at the depth of Harvey's devastation
- Federer seeks 80th US Open victory, Nadal also in action
- Why hiring remote workers might (or might not) pay off
- The Latest: Executive: Chemical plant could see more blasts
- Polish police suspect old Jewish cemetery was damaged
- Syria 1 win from advancing from World Cup qualifying group
- Andretti Autosport inks multiyear extension with Honda
- Menendez's lawyer: Feds' memo will make filling jury harder
- Navy commander accused in bribery scandal has hearing
- AP Was There: Princess Diana dies in Paris car crash
- Automotive plant in South Carolina moving to Mexico
- Campbell expects sales drop as people shun packaged food
- US Navy leader considers unmanned vehicles to increase power
- US park to add $2.5m radio system upgrade after wildfires
- Filipinos accused of links to Marawi siege ordered freed
- UN agency notes no Iranian violations of nuclear deal
- Judge: Lawsuits against Hernandez can be heard in Boston
- Hurricane Irma forms over the eastern Atlantic with winds of up to 100 mph; no immediate threat to land
- The Latest: US Open doubles play begins with men's top seed
- Paraguay to join Argentina, Uruguay in 2030 World Cup bid
- Cute, fit and popular: Angolan colobus monkey born at NY zoo
- Congress eyes vote next week on Harvey aid
- Veteran Israeli lawmaker blasts party loyalty to Netanyahu
- Solange, Fall Out Boy donating gig funds to Harvey relief
- Mystery beach object removed near Taylor Swift's mansion
- Medicaid fueling opioid epidemic? New theory is challenged
- Froome falls twice as lead cut at Spanish Vuelta
- US retaliates against Russia by forcing closure of its San Francisco consulate and shrinking of presence in DC, NY
- Apple expected to unveil next iPhones at Sept. 12 showcase
- Seeking help with Afghanistan, US holds up $255M to Pakistan
- Mnuchin says sweeping tax law can be passed this year
- UK pledges $250 million in humanitarian aid for Nigeria
- Impact of Houston's economy is felt well beyond its area
- Cricket ground evacuated after arrow fired on field of play
- Jury deliberating in military equipment theft case
- Feuding Force India teammates Perez and Ocon promise peace
- Russian activist Navalny launches new attack on Putin
- Hard Rock Cafe moving off AC Boardwalk, into re-done casino
- Tennessee police officer shoots armed person after chase
- US shutters Russia's San Francisco consulate in retaliation
- Zimbabwe group criticizes evictions linked to first lady
- Sri Lanka vs. India 4th ODI Result
- Federal agency: Estee Lauder discriminates against new dads
- Ex Puerto Rico govt official sentenced in corruption case
- Former Man United winger Nani joins Lazio on season loan
- Columbus bust vandalized at NY park; motive unknown
- Europe getting chance to have Kentucky Derby entry
- Uruguay's Suarez cleared to play Argentina in World Cup game
- India thrashes Sri Lanka by 168 runs in 4th ODI
- Energy chief taps emergency oil reserve in wake of Harvey
- The Latest: Pence lands in Texas to survey Harvey's wreckage
- Top Republican woman in US Congress draws Democratic rival
- A quarter of London Film Festival lineup directed by women
- Average US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2017 low of 3.82
- Family, friends plan gathering to remember comic Jerry Lewis
- The Latest: US says Russian diplomats can be reassigned
- Natural-lawn advocate contests blight citation for her yard
- Venezuelan fans in no mood to 'Play Ball' amid crisis
- Mattis begins sending additional troops to Afghanistan
- Tesla starts production of solar cells in Buffalo
- Man convicted of using false name at jail to avoid prison
- Lewis Hamilton's future career plan coming into focus
- NYC officer accidentally shoots US marshal in New Jersey
- Man faces attempted murder charge after girl thrown in lake
- Callum Shinkwin takes lead after 1st round of Czech Masters
- Manson follower to get hearing on young age during killings
- The Latest: Police ID suspect in Sacramento deputy killing
- Democrats want answers about DEA operations in Honduras
- Mnuchin won't say if he wants Tubman on $20 bill
- The Latest: LA's popular Angels Flight back in service
- Ex-DeVry dean to probe for-profit colleges; critics pounce
- Mbappe joins Neymar at PSG in deal with Monaco
- The Latest: Nevada route to Burning Man reopens amid fire
- Georgia officer investigated for racial comments
- Prosecutors appeal bond decision for white nationalist
- Mexico girds for possibility of world without NAFTA
- 2 killed in extremist attack in Kenya's south, police say
- Chicago-area man arrested on terrorism charges filed in NY
- Trial opens for Guatemalan president's son, brother
- Key changes in French labor rules after planned overhaul
- European Jewish Congress sees rising anti-Semitism in Poland
- Actor Mark Ruffalo joins march against white supremacy
- Sri Lanka vs. India 4th ODI Scoreboard
- Professors get $300,000 grant for digital fake-news detector
- Groups seek to halt Trump transgender military policy change
- California man pleads guilty to smuggling $3M of abalone
- 5 key figures to look for in Friday's jobs report for August
- 'Hoodoo Spell' fails to block fraud charge against adviser
- Attacker kills 2 policemen in Algeria
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Irving doesn't mention LeBron in his goodbye to Cleveland
- US commander: IS leader al-Baghdadi probably still alive
- After his death, Notorious B.I.G.'s mom becomes his No.1 fan
- UN expert fears for health of hunger-striking Iran prisoners
- Salah's Egypt loses to Uganda in World Cup qualifying
- White House says President Trump to pledge $1 million in personal funds to Harvey relief efforts
- The Latest: Ride operators not to blame in Ohio fair crash
- Review: Death of 69-year-old manatee Snooty was preventable
- White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief
- The Latest: Judge orders teen held in New Mexico killings
- 2 dead as Mexico City bandits fight over right to rob bus
- The Latest: Dealer guilty in Fort Campbell equipment theft
- Police in England taunt Arsenal on transfer deadline day
- The Latest: Georgia officer fired for racial comments
- Canadian Cavallini will play in Mexico
- Report: Rossi breaks right leg again in training accident
- Former presidential hopeful in Rwanda said to be in custody
- Judge: Panama ex-president should be extradited from US
- US Congressman proposes barring Venezuelan oil imports
- Chemical plant explosion thrusts Arkema into spotlight
- Facts undercut claim that Arpaio case was driven by politics
- Maine governor says Trump lumber tariffs threatening jobs
- Trump administration announces sharp cuts in programs promoting 2018 health care enrollment under Affordable Care Act
- Lawyers: US is coercing Iraqis targeted for deportation
- Feds: Ex-inmate with ISIS flag tattoo arrested in gun sting
- With major roads swamped, photographer flies to Port Arthur
- Astros top Rangers 5-1 in last game before return to Houston
- Trump administration cuts funding for health care sign-ups
- Lawsuit over Trump's 1st attempt to ban travel is settled
- The Latest: US promises no immigration sweeps at shelters
- Immigrant dad arrested after school drop off released
- Meunier leads Belgium in 9-0 masterclass over Gibraltar
- Shoe Carnival and Tiffany climb while Campbell Soup dips
- How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday
- US awards contracts for prototypes of concrete border wall
- Mattis disputes reports of being at odds with Trump
- California governor traveling to Russia to discuss climate
- Boston has a tough act to follow in FedEx Cup playoffs
- EPA delayed chemical safety rule after industry complaints
- Ronaldo scores 3 in Portugal win, passes Pele in goals table
- Woods posts video practicing short game
- Immigrants battle deportation fears in Harvey's aftermath
- Lululemon beats profit and revenue expectations
- France routs Netherlands 4-0 to regain control of Group A
- Phillies claim reliever Nicasio off waiver from Pirates
- Business Highlights
- Protests to escalate against Enbridge pipelines in Midwest
- Restaurant shuts after word of owner's gift to ex-KKK leader
- Prince's other sister: Purple was his color, not orange
- Keller says Pulisic could command $100M transfer fee
- Former Colombian rebels change their name ... to FARC?
- Lawsuit filed against Charlottesville, state police leader
- Mitchell lead Webcom Tour Finals opener; Mahan shoots 68
- Richard Anderson, popular TV actor, dies at 91
- At the US Open, Sharapova sniping practically a sport itself
- Katharine Hepburn's Connecticut home sells for $11.5 million
- The Latest: Manson follower threatened if she left cult
- Man who threatened Arizona congresswoman pleads guilty
- Average 30-year mortgage rate falls to 2017 low
- France's big win leaves Dutch in danger of missing World Cup
- Army declares dead final 2 on downed Hawaii helicopter
- California drug suspect in custody after 30 years on the lam
- Utah theater wins 'Deadpool' case over law banning booze
- UN chief affirms support for Lebanon peacekeeping commander
- Zach Randolph faces misdemeanor marijuana charge in LA
- Susan Vreeland, blended fiction and visual art, dies at 71
- High schooler LaMelo Ball gets signature shoe
- US nuclear engineer sentenced to 2 years for helping China
- US Open glance: Shapovalov, Sharapova riding high after lows
- 10 Things to Know for Friday
- APNewsBreak: SeaWorld seeks restraining order vs. protesters
- Uruguay, Argentina draw 0-0 in disappointing result for both
- Rendre la route aux piétons ce septembre à Dadaocheng de Taipei
- Australian Rules football playoffs glance
- Video of pastor playing piano in flooded home strikes chord
- BC-SOC--WCup Qualifying Glance
- Taiwan headline news
- China accuses outspoken tycoon in US of rape
- Taiwan youth to perform in New Delhi today
- American Rogers prevails in longest US Open women's match
- In Gee Chun leads in Portland; Brooke Henderson shot back
- 3 weeks from New Zealand election, poll puts liberals ahead
- LEADING OFF: Kershaw back, 2 banned Yankees catchers appeal
- Westbrook's 43-yard TD catch helps Jaguars top Falcons 13-7
- Efforts to mend China-Vatican rift seem stalled over bishops
- 49ers' Kyle Shanahan leads group of 5 1st-time NFL coaches
- ON FOOTBALL: More fun coming to NFL this season?
- Morales' 3 HRs, 7 RBIs carry Blue Jays past Orioles 11-8
- NFL 2017: The AFC West looks like the league's best
- NFL 2017: Russell Wilson makes Seahawks leaders in NFC West
- Three-Homer Games
- Japan's Nara upsets 2004 champion Kuznetsova at US Open
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-GLF--LPGA-Cambia Portland Classic Scores
- Tropical Storm Mawar to bring rain throughout Taiwan
- Backup QBs have big night in Giants' 40-38 win over Patriots
- Redskins beat Buccaneers 13-3 to finish unbeaten preseason
- The AP Top 25 Fared
- McCown starts, has injury scare in Jets' win over Eagles
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Chiefs backups top Titans reserves 30-6 in preseason finale
- Deputies to try recovery of 2 bodies from California river
- Tropical Storm Lidia lashes Mexico's Los Cabos resorts
- Helicopter crash takes lovable prankster, confident dreamer
- Turmoil in Venezuela to vie for Pope's attention in Colombia
- Top 25 Capsules
- Dealing Angels get 2B Brandon Phillips in trade with Braves
- Taiwan, El Salvador to expand free trade with four more FTA-related resolutions
- Penn State frat pledge death charges rest in hands of judge
- TEN--US Open Results
- Team USA leader 'ties the knot' with Taiwanese grandma
- Not even desert safe from wildfire threat in blazing West
- Sri Lanka fails to secure automatic spot at 2019 World Cup
- Kuwait's ruler, mediating Qatar crisis, heads to Washington
- A police chief's guidance to the grieving: Go see a medium
- Redskins beat Buccaneers 13-10 to finish preseason
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Bomb targeting anti-Taliban elder kills 3 in NW Pakistan
- Promoters: Pacquiao-Horn rematch won't happen this year
- After Taiwan stop, fugitive Red Bull heir's path a mystery
- Muslims around world celebrate Eid as hajj enters final days
- Reports: 12 female students killed in Iran road accident
- As floodwaters recede, Houston officials look to recovery
- All Blacks security man avoids conviction in bugging case
- British 'core' broken up at Arsenal
- Officials monitoring chemical plant after explosion, fire
- Flu outbreak kills 7 residents in Australian aged care home
- Another playoff event with something for everyone
- A brief explainer on the BRICS summit in China's Xiamen
- Trump's travel restrictions have Muslims on hajj concerned
- Immigrants battle deportation fears in Harvey's aftermath
- Houston's flood zone, by boat: Guinea pigs, guns and despair
- 'Don't touch me. I'm dying.' Harrowing Harvey stories emerge
- Pope, Orthodox leader blame 'moral decay' for ecology crisis
- Ten iced drinks have excess bacteria levels
- Toshiba still talking to Taiwan’s Foxconn
- Asian stocks mostly higher after rise on Wall Street
- NFL players' union sues over Elliott's 6-game domestic ban
- New Orleans' Katrina challenges may hold lessons for Houston
- Woman dies after botched breast procedure at Sydney clinic
- Afghan president reaches out in peace to neighbor Pakistan
- Australian Olympic staffer Tancred cleared of bullying
- Trump's hiring, budget raises questions about US Harvey help
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- On Muslim holiday, Houston's mosques open to Harvey evacuees
- Former aides say GOP lawmaker yelled at staff, docked pay
- Empty homes issue bring Taiwan social and economic challenges
- Former presidential hopeful in Rwanda said to be in custody
- Taichung man arrested for drunk driving hangs self in police station
- In payback mode, US demands Russia close 3 facilities
- HHS cutting way back on funds for 'Obamacare' promotion
- Kenya court set to rule on opposition's election challenge
- Syria president to newly captured town for Eid prayers
- Hungary asks EU to help pay for anti-migrant border fence
- Taiwan tennis star Chan Yung-jan advances at US Open
- Russia says it's studying US decision to shut its consulate
- Myanmar military drops charges against 5 journalists
- Plant explosions, spills test industry's response to Harvey
- Turkey's Erdogan slams US indictments as 'scandal'
- 1st foreign victim of South Sudan hotel rampage testifies
- Taiwan president talks about increasing investment in military
- New mudslide hits villages in Switzerland, crushing homes
- Kenya Supreme Court overturns president's re-election, cites irregularities and calls new vote
- Chinese Vessel Crew Detained in Galapagos Marine Reserve Sentenced For Transport and Possession of Endangered Sharks
- Taiwan president praises U.S. Congressman Ed Royce
- The Latest: Kenya court nullifies president's election win
- WHAT'S HAPPENING: Texas deals with deaths as Harvey moves on
- Hunks from Holland make waves in Taiwan
- Austria: Coalition partner takes other to court over 'lies'
- Lawyers for Kenya's president call court's nullification of election 'very political decision'
- Water quality monitoring at Fulong and 8 other Taiwan beaches shows excellent quality
- Authorities brace for wave of hurricane-related fraud
- Kenya opposition leader Odinga says 'very historic day,' calls ruling a precedent for Africa
- MOE upgrades Taiwan’s Mandarin proficiency test
- Vietnam to mark its 72nd Independence Day
- Merkel challenger seeks momentum from German election debate
- Valentino Rossi already planning return after breaking leg
- The Latest: Russia considering next move in spat with US
- Aiming for pole record, Hamilton tops opening Monza practice
- Finnish police officers to get submachine guns
- More than 100,000 displaced by flooding in central Nigeria
- Greek economy expands for second straight quarter
- WCIT 2017 set to open Sept. 10 in Taipei
- New Zealand beats Solomon Islands 6-1 in World Cup qualifier
- Germany investigating cultural goods lost under communists
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 9/4/2017
- Rescue ends at collapsed Mumbai building, 33 dead
- Brazil's Temer in China amid push for investment
- Migrants claim violence while pushed back from Croatia
- Germany: 2 more citizens held on political grounds in Turkey
- Nurse refuses blood test on unconscious patient; gets cuffed
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Gas prices surge higher as drivers rush to fill their tanks
- AP PHOTOS: Ancient tradition of horsemanship in Morocco
- Making their day: Eastwood re-enacts France train attack
- Pope: Seeking clarity, I saw psychoanalyst weekly years ago
- French government to implement broader economic reforms
- Yellow lobster joins Boston aquarium's colorful collection
- Zagreb strips communist leader's name from central square
- A singular storm in Houston; a recurring nightmare in Mumbai
- VW plots return to relevance in US following diesel scandal
- A look at Kenya's presidential candidates ... again
- American woman promises $22 million donation to German zoo
- French police detain second man in case of missing girl
- The Latest: France to push for new action for peace in Syria
- Opponents of Dutch spy legislation move closer to referendum
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Illinois theme park to open 'world's largest' loop coaster
- 2 killed as mountain of garbage collapses in New Delhi
- Italy defender Chiellini injured, to miss qualifier in Spain
- Back from watery grave: car stolen in 1979, owner, reuniting
- Kenya's president says '6 people have decided they will go against the will of the people'
- Ai Weiwei puts human face on migrant crisis in 'Human Flow'
- RAF becomes UK's 1st service to open up all roles to women
- Kenyan president says he disagrees with court ruling nullifying election but respects it
- Threshold for income tax to be raised in 2019
- US employers added steady 156,000 jobs in August, unemployment rate ticks up to 4.4 percent
- World's biggest X-ray goes into operation in Germany
- Retired police officer steps off with college marching band
- US job growth slows to 156K; unemployment up to 4.4 pct.
- The Latest: Navy chopper rescues 14 people, 4 dogs in Texas
- Police charge Wayne Rooney with drunk driving
- Pennsylvania parents waive hearing in crib suffocation death
- The Latest: Trump says there's 'so much to do' post-Harvey
- Zimbabwe's 1st lady speaks out, but not on assault claim
- Pittsburgh mural artist painting over Stephen Foster mural
- Heavily tattooed escaped inmate found in Pennsylvania
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - September 1
- Colombia: Security forces kill top drug-trafficking suspect
- Redford and Fonda show star power is ageless at Venice fest
- Trump says he's getting things done at a 'record clip'
- Ex-Ohio library worker receives probation for stealing DVDs
- EU chief welcomes deal creating closer ties with Ukraine
- Myanmar military says death toll in clashes almost 400
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 10-year-old girl beaten, dragged by car in NY; 4 charged
- Robin van Persie out of Netherlands squad with knee injury
- White House readies $5.9B request for Harvey recovery aid
- Mystery continues after removal of object off beach
- Putin: Leader in artificial intelligence will rule world
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US construction spending drops 0.6 percent in July, with weakness in nonresidential and government building
- US construction spending drops 0.6 percent in July
- Easy does it: Kelly and Ryan kick off a new 'Live' season
- Ministry of Labor to further protect foreign workers' rights
- Czech Masters suspended by rain with Lee Slattery in lead
- Key developments in tug of war over US-Russia diplomats
- US stocks edge higher as jobs report soothes Wall Street
- World's highest sandcastle built in German city
- Survey: US August factory activity at 6-plus year high
- Shelley Berman, comedian-bard of everyday life, dies at 92
- 'A no brainer': Mercedes to extend Valtteri Bottas' contract
- AP Fact Check: What Trump said about Comey, Clinton emails
- Glenn Beck cuts staffers at The Blaze, Mercury Radio Arts
- Blaze in Northern California grows and destroys 20 homes
- Pot growers accused of offering California sheriff $1M bribe
- Jared Kushner was the surprise guest at NC fundraiser
- Mosque's men only prayer canceled amid exclusion complaints
- Yacht's distress call leads to big Greek marijuana bust
- Judge nixes $1M request for lawyer fees in case worth $125K
- Kenya's president calls Supreme Court 'crooks' after election is nullified, new vote called
- AP Glance: The Muslim hajj pilgrimage in numbers
- 3 soldiers killed in blasts in Somalia's Puntland region
- Lawyer says Dutch terror threat suspect is amateur sleuth
- The Latest: New small blasts heard at flooded chemical plant
- Torrential rain for Yilan expected through Sunday morning
- A boy and a horse hit the road in 'Lean on Pete' at Venice
- Judge orders 12 Penn State fraternity members to stand trial in death of pledge, tosses most serious charges
- Italy displays marble Roman head stolen in World War II
- Lawsuit: Prison blocked magazine over nude painting of Eve
- Man charged with trying to steal trade secrets
- The Latest: Judge: 12 Penn State frat brothers go on trial
- McCain to attend international forum in Italy
- As US Open's 3rd round begins, 5 women still chasing No. 1
- Russia's top diplomat urges US to offer deal to North Korea
- Trentin gets 3rd stage win at Vuelta, Froome keeps lead
- US skating star Gracie Gold taking time off, seeking help
- Ethiopia says Somalia helped in rebel leader's 'surrender'
- A monkey named Spiderman dies in New York at age 43