英文新聞列表 English News List
- Typhoon Nesat has left 103 people injured across Taiwan
- German police: 2 dead, including gunman, in disco shooting
- Exhaustion led Palestinians' Abbas to undergo medical checks
- Car bomb blast near police station in Somalia's capital kills at least 5, wounds several
- Car bomb blast in Somalia's capital kills at least 5
- Iran: Telegram transfers some of its servers to Iran
- Taiwan government official warns of dengue fever after typhoon
- 5.3 earthquake shakes parts of southwestern Uganda
- Exchange of bodies ahead of Syria-Lebanon border plan
- Spain: 1 dead, 8 hurt in apartment explosion near Pamplona
- Taiwan's southwestern city of Tainan rocked by magnitude 4 earthquake
- Typhoon Nesat causes agricultural losses exceeding NT$60 million
- Taiwanese businessman cheated out of US$100,000 in fake gold scam in Hong Kong
- Iraqis say they foiled IS plan to attack revered shrines
- UK television to air Diana's recordings on failed marriage
- Proposal to put philanthropist’s portrait on Taiwan’s 10-dollar coins gains momentum
- Pope calls for greater commitment to fight human trafficking
- Japan venture ends rocket launch after communications glitch
- Scotland to Britain: Protect Scotch whisky after Brexit
- Libya committee votes in favor of constitutional referendum
- Clinton lost, but Republicans still want to investigate her
- Israeli police: Jerusalem antiquity dealers arrested for con
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Official says Taliban attack kills 2 police
- The Latest: Venezuela's leader casts unusual early vote
- Israeli court upholds sentencing of soldier's fatal shooting
- Arab states refrain from more measures against Qatar
- England stretch lead over South Africa to 331 runs on day 4
- Fognini beats qualifier Hanfmann in Swiss Open final
- NASCAR debates restrictor-plate racing at Indy, other venues
- Morocco's king pardons some protesters jailed in unrest
- Velodrome built for Rio Olympics damaged by fire
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
- Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wins Formula One's Hungarian Grand Prix
- Kenya: Intruder killed at VP's home after 18-hour siege
- Vettel overcomes steering problem to win Hungarian GP
- White House pushes to pursue GOP health care bill
- Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
- Earthquake recorded in Hawaiian Islands channel
- Jordan terminates leniency option for honor crimes
- British, Belgian royals to mark WWI battle centenary
- For Sessions, being attorney general is chance to make mark
- Researchers creating warning system for toxic algae in lakes
- Nightmare at the museum: Art auction triggers ethics dispute
- Trump's travel ban keeps orphan kids from US foster families
- Pence begins 3-nation European tour in NATO member Estonia
- Lightning kills 11 during monsoon season in eastern India
- Deadly crashes spur calls for tractor-trailer side guards
- Steve LoBue nails gold for US in men's high diving at worlds
- Bob Brady runs Philadelphia Democrats amid run of corruption
- Shell shuts down most of Netherlands refinery due to fire
- Sentences upheld for Saudi embassy attackers in Iran
- The Latest: Russia Today says its reporter killed in Syria
- Penn Station repairs not addressing this commuters' bane
- King sets another WR in 50M breaststroke, beats Efimova
- Bernhard Langer wins 3rd Senior British Open title
- Senegalese vote in election that brought back ex-leader
- Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in visit to Saudi Arabia
- New CBS newsmagazine promises immersive storytelling
- Suspect in killing of Navajo girl expected to change plea
- Germany: Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders
- Heat gets to some drivers at sun-soaked Hungarian Grand Prix
- Water skier rescued after 100 mph crash in Washington state
- Egyptian officials say resort knife attacker tasked by IS
- 'Dunkirk' conquers 'Emoji,' 'Atomic Blonde' at box office
- New Hampshire fire chief who died 1954 set to be honored
- Al-Shabab fighters attack African Union convoy in southern Somalia, killing at least 8
- The Latest: Al-Shabab attacks African Union convoy, kills 8
- Hamilton happy to keep his word, after losing crucial points
- Siniakova beats Wozniacki to take Swedish Open title
- Lee takes advantage of Webb's late struggles to win Scotland
- Caeleb Dressel has tied Michael Phelps' world championship record with seven gold medals
- Tens of thousands protest Israel for Jerusalem
- Congressman to fulfill assault sentence with nonprofit
- Regional protection force soldiers soon in South Sudan: UN
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. embassy in Moscow will have to cut staff by 755 under new Russian sanctions.
- PBS CEO warns that federal cuts will sink some stations
- Trump has new chief of staff, old health care fight
- India seizes huge amount of heroin worth millions of dollars
- Putin says US will have to shed 755 from diplomatic staff
- Smith beats 2016 champ Levy in playoff to win European Open
- Italian poster for "Casablanca" attracts $478,000 at auction
- Beltre doubles for 3,000th hit, 31st player in the club
- Ledecky ponders future after a bit of a letdown at worlds
- Verlander's pitching, Upton's slam lead Tigers past Astros
- Rays salvage series finale, beating Yanks 5-3
- Angelina Jolie says casting story is 'false,' 'upsetting'
- Detente by the Danube: King, Efimova enjoy truce at worlds
- White Sox snap Indians' 9-game win streak on Davidson homer
- Newgarden dominates at Mid-Ohio for 2nd straight IndyCar win
- Kyle Busch ends winless season with Cup victory at Pocono
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Overton's 400 Results
- Jhonattan Vegas successfully defends Canadian Open title
- BC-GLF--Canadian Open Scores
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- BC-GLF--Webcom Scores
- BC-GLF--Senior British Open Scores
- BC-GLF--European Open Scores
- The Latest: US says cuts to staff in Russia 'uncalled for'
- IndyCar-Honda Indy 200 Results
- John Isner beats Ryan Harrison to win 4th Atlanta Open title
- NASCAR Monster Energy Overton's 400 Results
- Australian women down Japan 4-2 at Tournament of Nations
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- Hall of Fame ceremony an emotional time for inductees
- Wild, Niederreiter agree to 5-year, $26.25 million contract
- Australia airport securitys stay heighted over terror plot
- Under ICBM's red glare, Pyongyang pretties up its 'pyramid'
- ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Van plows into diners on Los Angeles sidewalk, 8 hurt
- Taiwan Headline News
- Diminution des bâtons d’encens pour la protection de la terre
- HOF Series: Jones' next stop in journey with Cowboys: Canton
- All-Star slugger Lee May dies at 74; was member of Reds Hall
- LEADING OFF: Will Gray, Darvish go or stay on deadline day?
- The Latest: Abe, Trump agree to action against North Korea
- Gallinari out of EuroBasket after breaking bone in hand
- Fowles has 29 points, 12 rebounds; Lynx beat Storm 93-82
- China factory growth eases in July as export demand slips
- Vietnam arrests 4 activists accused of attempted subversion
- Julie Ertz caps late US comeback in 4-3 win over Brazil
- Haitang, second typhoon to hit Taiwan in 24 hours, already in China
- Work and classes canceled today in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County
- Asian shares mixed as investors on corporate earnings watch
- Interior chief ends Nevada trip for Monday Cabinet meeting
- Taiwanese man infected with Zika in Vietnam
- Dou Zecheng first Chinese player to earn PGA Tour card
- Conlogue wins world's largest women's surfing coneset
- 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Taitung while Typhoon Haitang struck
- Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel presents the "Taste of Belize"
- Venezuela electoral body: 8 million voted for constitutional assembly; opposition disputes it
- Soccer broadcaster Les Murray dies in Australia at age 71
- Today in History
- Supreme Court rulings reshape penalties for young offenders
- Q&A: A look at action around tough sentencing of juveniles
- A victim, a lawmaker, a judge: Voices in juvie reform debate
- Beltre reaches 3,000th hit milestone in loss to Orioles
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBO--Major League Linescores
- Wait to see 'Confederate,' HBO says to social media protest
- Paxton, Cruz pace Mariners past Mets, 9-1
- Double trouble: 1 missing and 131 injured after twin typhoons rip through Taiwan
- Japan factory output climbs in June, as inflation stalls
- HSBC reports higher profit, plans $2B more in share buybacks
- Farmer's 2-run double in 11th lifts Dodgers past Giants
- Election council says 8M voted to create Venezuelan assembly
- China criticizes British freedom of navigation mission plans
- Philippine troops capture key bridge near Marawi militants
- Asian shares mixed as investors on corporate earnings watch
- Australian court debates release of Queen's secret letters
- Officials: Afghan children smuggled to Pakistan seminaries
- Philippine mayor linked to drugs, 14 others killed in raids
- GOP's base not ready to give up fight against 'Obamacare'
- Dressel has breakout moment at Budapest world championships
- Sessions intends to hold on to the job he loves
- Saudi Arabia: Attack in Shite area kills security officer
- 22 Taiwanese men arrested for telecom fraud in Indonesia
- Republicans seek to probe Clinton despite 2016 loss
- Philippine police says crackdown targeting more drug lords
- Chinese official says no link between US trade and N. Korea
- Tebow's week: Another homer, more flashes of potential
- Pence holds talks with 3 Baltic presidents
- White House: Trump to decide soon on ending health payments
- Afghan police say a car bombing has targeted the Iraqi Embassy in central Kabul; casualties as yet unknown
- Trump's new chief of staff takes over a White House in chaos
- Trump to award first Medal of Honor to Vietnam Army medic
- Cannon salute marks centenary of WWI battle assault
- Afghan police: Car bombing targets Iraq Embassy in Kabul
- Taiwan wears the pants now as world's largest jeans maker
- AP NewsBreak: Study says films exclude women, Hispanics
- Gray, Verlander and Darvish in the spotlight on deadline day
- Ronaldo to appear before judge in tax fraud investigation
- Korean actor Kim Woo-bin completes his first round of chemotherapy
- German EU official against date to drop combustion engine
- Uganda says al-Shabab kills 12 soldiers in Somalia ambush
- Transgender soldier fears life setback after Trump's tweet
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Monsoon rains wreak havoc in India
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Green sea turtle nesting delayed due to typhoons
- 131 teams representing 7,639 athletes to compete at Taipei Universiade
- Mass evacuation in Kaohsiung due to torrential rain
- Anti-Qatar bloc opens 'emergency routes' to Qatari planes
- Incoming Vienna Opera chief taps conductor Philippe Jordan
- Study finds aardvarks suffering as African climate heats up
- Concern erupts over Mariah Carey's weight gain
- Inflation remains weak in eurozone despite stronger growth
- Myanmar police arrest journalist ahead of defamation trial
- The Latest: IS claims attack on Iraqi Embassy in Kabul
- Putin lays down a number: US must cut 755 Moscow diplomats
- French govt: Jeanne Moreau, award-winning French actress who appeared in films from Europe to Hollywood, dies at 89
- Award-winning French actress Jeanne Moreau dies at 89
- Thrill-seeking newlyweds take the plunge on roller coaster
- Senators seek tougher law for lobbyists for foreign govts
- MOEA calls for more investment from Foxconn in Taiwan
- FAA probes near miss between drone and jetliner at airport
- Authorities capture alligator roaming around upstate NY town
- The Latest: Kremlin say US political will needed to fix ties
- Taipei and Tainan Mayors apologize for typhoon day miscues
- A talk with Trump on North Korea? After vacation, Seoul says
- Typhoons Nesart, Haitang inflict NT$176 million in damages to agriculture
- WikiLeaks issues leaked Macron campaign emails to its site
- Florida child, 4, fatally shoots self with gun found in home
- New tropical depression forms off the Florida coast
- Pakistan ruling party's choice for next PM, others seek post
- Shkreli trial moves toward jury deliberations in New York
- Discovery buying Scripps Networks in $14.6B deal
- Al-Qaida fighters to be evacuated from Lebanon-Syria border
- UK court blocks ex-general's bid to prosecute Blair
- UK PM's office says free movement from EU will end in 2019
- Don't try this: Thieves steal iPhones from moving truck
- Brother of NY man slain by police says sibling was suicidal
- Tropical Storm Emily forms in the Gulf of Mexico off coast of Florida; expected to move inland
- Germans hand over Ainu skull taken from Japan grave in 1879
- Kenya election official found dead just days before vote
- Police search for suspect in Minnesota slaying, robbery
- Former Montreal defenseman Markov signs with Russian club
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwan’s post service provider to raise postage rates August 1, first time in 26 years
- Albanian drone-flying soccer fan seeks asylum in Croatia
- US military: Drone strike kills al-Shabab fighter in Somalia
- Austria: Court convicts man who questioned gassing of Jews
- Elgar leads South Africa resistance in England test
- Slovenia sees tourism boom, thanks in part to Melania Trump
- The Latest: Official: US strike targeted an al-Shabab leader
- Mexican family of man left by cops at Taco Bell settles suit
- University of Guam professor found guilty of sexual assault
- The Latest: Trump in tweet denies chaos at White House
- Judge grants bail for Spanish soccer federation president
- Robert Kubica's test drive could be another step toward F1
- Discovery and Scripps seek to tie up in $12 billion TV deal
- Hamilton needs a break in tense F1 title fight with Vettel
- AP PHOTOS: Ox Cart Festival celebrates Brazil colonial days
- Taipei mayor: bettering childcare policy to improve childbirth in the city
- The Latest: Governor to get briefing on Tropical Storm Emily
- Legendary biking on North Dakota's Maah Daah Hey trail
- German court: model deserves damages for disastrous hair dye
- Age of luxury: London's V&A to feature show on ocean liners
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Archaeologists at Angkor Wat find large buried statue
- England beats South Africa by 239 runs in 3rd test
- Markets Right Now: Cable companies and banks boost stocks
- Trump swears in John Kelly as new chief of staff, predicts he'll do "spectacular job."
- UK broadcaster defends plan to air Princess Diana recordings
- US pending home sales improved in June
- Romanian official: Russian deputy PM tried to flout EU ban
- Prosecutors: Hamburg attacker hoped to die as 'martyr'
- Police in at least 2 Dallas suburbs contend with 911 woes
- Ex-Royal Marine sentenced to 18 years
- Spain's tourist numbers up a record 12 percent in first half
- UEFA fines Manchester United for doping violations
- Technology companies take stocks lower despite media rally
- Police chief: Woman used my business card to snort heroin
- Mexico finds 147 Central American migrants abandoned
- Discharge turns water at base of Niagara Falls black
- Body of Slovakian who went swimming at Jersey shore is found
- US set to hit Venezuela with new sanctions after election
- Get Started: Agencies start process to rescind water rule
- Anti-drug activist pleads guilty to weapons charges
- Trial begins for Teamsters in 'Top Chef' extortion case
- Lajovic beats Marterer in straight sets at Generali Open
- Bank of England workers to go on strike
- French rugby secures financial backing for 2023 WCup bid
- With Uber in turmoil, Lyft's ridership surpasses all of 2016
- France: 2 centers to handle migrants returning to Calais
- St. Louis cop charged in 2011 death faces trial this week
- The Latest: VP Pence assures Baltics of protection
- Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73, family spokesman says
- Sam Shepard, Pulitzer-winning playwright, is dead at 73
- US-Russia ties at new low with expulsions of diplomats
- Sinkhole shuts factory, halts riverboat traffic in Sweden
- England vs. South Africa 3rd Test Scoreboard
- Notorious heroin market along train tracks to be cleaned up
- Manchester United signs Nemanja Matic from Chelsea
- Clooney Foundation to open schools for Syrian refugees
- Stars react to the death of actor-playwright Sam Shepard
- Cable company Charter says no interest in buying Sprint
- Randy Newman at top of his game on new album, 'Dark Matter'
- US church denies former members' allegations of forced labor
- Teen guilty of manslaughter over death of Polish man in UK
- Malawi issues arrest warrant for former president in scandal
- US hospitals set record for fast heart attack care
- Greek authorities battle big wildfire south of Athens
- Trump administration hails deal to export coal to Ukraine
- Dozens detained in Congo as opposition urges elections
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Local elections first test for revived Arkansas voter ID law
- Dog the Bounty Hunter joins legal fight against bail reform
- What's next? New Venezuela assembly has vast powers
- South Carolina utility board votes to end construction of billion-dollar nuclear reactor project caught in bankruptcy
- Rudisha withdraws from world championships with injury
- Decomposed body found aboard retired Coast Guard vessel
- Uffizi announces new pricing scheme as of Sept. 1
- AP source: Barletta to seek US Senate seat held by Bob Casey
- Utility votes to stop building billion-dollar nuke reactors
- US group: NY man dies after dive at UK WWII wreck site
- MSF rejects Italy's rules for migrant rescue ships
- Uber plans to issue its own credit card with Barclays
- Liz Weston: Make your teen a millionaire this summer
- Salihamidzic appointed Bayern sporting director
- APNewsBreak: California proposes lowering lawyer exam score
- Jenna Coleman: Casting a female 'Doctor Who' is 'genius'
- Yellowstone grizzlies removed from threatened species list
- The Latest: Construction stops on S Carolina's new reactors
- Nice airport worker and passenger end up in altercation
- China says US and North Korea are key to peace _ not Beijing
- Officials bar annual lake party 1 year after girl's death
- Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel financial operator
- Los Angeles reaches deal with international Olympic leaders to host 2028 Summer Games
- Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona convicted of crime for refusing to stop targeting immigrants in traffic patrols
- Los Angeles reaches deal with Olympic leaders for 2028 Games
- Italy and Cyprus agree to boost security in Mediterranean
- Joe Arpaio convicted of crime for ignoring judge's order
- AP source: Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job
- Threat of a bitcoin split avoided, for now
- AP Analysis: Most automakers slow to fix dangerous air bags
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: RNC tells staff to retain 2016 campaign files
- Sam Hunt makes chart history with "Body Like a Back Road"
- White House says Scaramucci out as communications director to give new chief of staff 'clean slate'
- Farmer suicides rise in India as climate warms, study shows
- The Latest: Venezuela prosecutor, a gov't target, defiant
- Director Zeffirelli misses gala event at new Florence museum
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- US hits Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with financial sanctions after election to rewrite constitution
- The Latest: A's trade Sonny Gray to Yankees
- The Latest: Trump presents Medal of Honor to former medic
- Police: Man with knife lunges at cops; 1 shoots him dead
- The Latest: Minnesota man still on run; victim's car located
- The Latest: Joe Arpaio's lawyers say ex-sheriff will appeal
- Death of man 22 years after shooting is ruled a homicide
- Romania court rules Turkish woman can't be extradited
- 'My turn': Mom/real estate agent/runner Vaughn makes worlds
- Woman says she had teen sexual relationship with Pete Rose
- Employee's body found in Irish pub's walk-in cooler in Ohio
- Ex-Marine convicted of murder in Texas student's 2016 death
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Late UAW official's wife in court on conspiracy, tax charges
- The Latest: Health ideas proliferate, but prospects iffy
- Book Review: Rob Reid's 'After On' is intriguing story
- Diamondbacks place infielder Marte on bereavement list
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Environmentalists rip proposed Foxconn permit rollbacks
- Book Review: 'The Blinds' moves at brisk pace
- Column: Mayweather-McGregor is a stale act already
- Harvard sorry directory erroneously said Scaramucci was dead
- Rosales traded by Oakland to Arizona for Mejia
- AL West-leading Astros get lefty Liriano from Blue Jays
- Facebook and Discovery Communications dip; Charter rises
- Man stole $257K from child center to buy Maserati, fur coat
- Police chief, bodyguard found slain in central Mexico
- NL West-leading Dodgers get Texas ace Yu Darvish
- BC-US--Index, US
- Trump's tax plan has aggressive timeline but no details
- IAAF not ready to lift Russia's suspension from athletics
- Rates on US Treasury bills mixed at weekly auction
- Sanders says Trump joking about police brutality
- 'Dunkirk' conquers box office for second straight week
- Top oil companies join firms opposing Texas 'bathroom bill'
- Former US diplomat liable in slavery, sex trafficking case
- Bernie Sanders and Larry David share some 'identical DNA'
- Texas lawmakers try again to address rising pregnancy deaths
- The Latest: Shkreli jury ends day 1 of deliberations
- Advocates oppose EPA's delay of coal plant pollution limits
- $50M settlement approved for DuPont mercury contamination
- Drug suspect arrested after 30 years on the lam
- Army corps to release delayed report on blocking Asian carp
- China urges support for new Israel-Palestinian peace plan
- Newborn victim of gun violence buried in Rio de Janeiro
- Virgin America computer systems hacked
- Little Rock police seek community aid as homicide mark rises
- Scott Kelly binged 'Game of Thrones' during year in space
- Appreciation: Sam Shepard embodied, examined American myth
- Reports: McIlroy fires caddie after 9 years
- As Mississippi vote nears, labor board says Nissan broke law
- Powerful Pacific typhoon could threaten Japan by weekend
- The Latest: California attorney exam proposal clears hurdle
- No surprises in England squad for 4th test vs South Africa
- Ex-Washington University dean pleads guilty to child porn
- Royals begin dealing to set up one more postseason run
- Gas facility resumes operations 21 months after big blowout
- Report: Capitol Police directed to wrong place for shooting
- Citi Open Results
- WTA Bank of the West Classic Results
- Sounders hope to sign Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez
- 3 of 4 charged in Arkansas cay care van death enter pleas
- Details of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games agreement
- Tactics, events that defined Joe Arpaio's career as sheriff
- Mauger hired as Highlanders head coach on 3-year deal
- UN begins removing rebel weapons from camps in Colombia
- White House says Trump has no plans to shift cabinet members
- Cubs issue World Series ring to notorious fan Bartman
- MLB-best Dodgers go all-in to add Darvish at trade deadline
- Man found stuck in compartment of pickup on impound lot
- Tears, smiles as Jose Fernandez's family visits Marlins Park
- Hawaii allows first lab to begin testing medical marijuana
- The Latest: Los Angeles reaches deal to host 2028 Games
- US Open Tennys: Sandgren in, Nishioka out of tournament
- 3 NBA teams to host clubs from Australia's NBL in preseason
- New Zealand Labour Party leader quits 7 weeks from election
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- 2017 Near No-Hitters
- Self-driving bus set for testing in Taipei
- White Sox 2B Moncada hurts leg in outfield collision
- Sen. Flake faults GOP, Democrat partisanship for Trump rise
- Gonzalez loses no-hit bid in 9th, Nationals beat Marlins 1-0
- Supporters gather at Thai court before ex-PM defends self
- Citi Open Results
- Taiwan Headline News
- Former exec at PetroVietnam subsidiary surrenders to police
- Gonzalez loses no-hit bid in 9th, Nationals beat Marlins 1-0
- Few speak up on sex assaults, harassment at Aussie campuses
- On the go! Darvish, Gray dealt on busy trade deadline day
- Taiwan's People First Party Dep. Sec-Gen Liu Wen-hsiung dead at 64
- White Sox lose Moncada to injury, rally past Blue Jays 7-6
- Train delayed for almost half hour after hitting a mysterious object
- Today in History
- Maduro says he will radically overhaul Venezuela's system
- Gonzalez loses no-hit bid in 9th, Nationals beat Marlins 1-0
- Rain forecast to ease up in central, southern Taiwan
- Medvedev fights off match point, advances at Citi Open
- House conservative calls for special counsel's resignation
- Brazil's president faces congressional vote on his future
- Carol Burnett to ask kids to solve adult problems on Netflix
- Christie confronts Cubs fan because he said 'awful stuff'
- Xi says China will never permit any loss of territory
- Analysts doubt North Korea's ICBM re-entry capability
- Monitor: Tight security hinders oversight of US Afghan aid
- Man arrested for taking nude photos of 121 underage schoolgirls
- Carol Burnett returns to TV with "A Little Help"
- Jenna Coleman: Casting a female 'Doctor Who' is 'genius'
- Taiwan legislators meet with US congressman in California
- Did Alexander Hamilton hold this coin?
- Seas rise, trees die: Climate change before your eyes
- Judge ends slump with 34th HR, Yankees top Tigers 7-3
- Authorities: Suspect charged with killing a Minnesota woman has been arrested after two days on the run.
- Powerful Pacific typhoon weakens but could threaten Japan
- Police: Man charged with killing Minnesota woman arrested
- Sharapova wins first WTA match in US since 2015
- Qatar takes fight with boycotting Arab bloc to trade body
- Opening statements planned in ex-officer's murder trial
- New Capitol showdown looms over Illinois school funding plan
- Man suspected in Indiana officer's killing due in court
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results
- Asian stocks climb as more economic, earnings data due
- Clerics offering religious edicts in Cairo metro stir debate
- AP Analysis: After finishing 2nd, huge 'thank you' due to LA
- Officer released from hospital after being shot 4 times
- LEADING OFF: Trading places all over, Sale sharp for Bosox
- Honda reports 19 percent rise in profit on sales, cost cuts
- 2 officers remain hospitalized after shooting in California
- Nearly 500 suspects stand trial over Turkey's failed coup
- Tigers active at deadline, but some big names stay put
- Pakistani lawmakers to elect new premier to replace Sharif
- HOF Series: Hall gets Easley after reconciling with Seahawks
- California father accused of killing 5-year-old due in court
- Kelly flexes muscle his first day on the job at White House
- Sam Shepard, dead at age 73, was a new kind of artist
- Trump on tricky legal ground with 'Obamacare' threat
- Sam Shepard, dead at age 73, was a new kind of artist
- Defiance that made Arizona sheriff popular led to downfall
- Father, son prepare for eclipse after missed 1979 viewing
- Jordan parliament urged to repeal 'marry the rapist' clause
- Oil producer BP says 2Q earnings slip 5 percent
- Senate GOP sees no path on health care, despite Trump prods
- House conservative calls for special counsel's resignation
- Lawyers plead for leniency for elderly, homeless bank robber
- Wife of Leopoldo Lopez says the Venezuelan opposition leader has been taken from his home by authorities.
- Tactics, events that defined Joe Arpaio's career as sheriff
- Sony sees recovery with a nearly quadrupling of profit
- North Korea's evolving ways to get what it wants and needs
- Black police worry community relationships being undermined
- California to release 2018 insurance rates amid uncertainty
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Peugeot maker PSA finalizes takeover of GM's Opel, Vauxhall
- 15 iced drinks in Taipei test positive for harmful bacteria
- Group asks timetable from Taiwan government to remove nuclear waste from Orchid Island
- Suspect in Navajo girl's killing heads to federal court
- Govt. stops AC two hours a day to compensate for power loss after twin typhoons
- 1,700-pound barbecue pit stolen from Albuquerque restaurant
- Taiwan students excel at International Biology Olympiad
- The Latest: Allies say Venezuelan oppos'n figures taken away
- Indonesia lifts threat to ban encrypted app Telegram
- Protests erupt in Kashmir after troops kill rebels, civilian
- German jobless rate ticks up to 5.6 pct on seasonal factors
- Migrants scale Spanish border fence, 14 injured
- Mideast's Etihad working with Australia in plane plot probe
- Bosnians dive into fast-flowing river in 451-year tradition
- Eurozone economy grew by a robust quarterly rate of 0.6 percent in second quarter, annual rate of 2.1 percent
- Eurozone economy picked up speed in the second quarter
- NATO helicopter has hard landing in Afghanistan; 2 injured
- British Bases: soldier arrested for fatal traffic accident
- Masochistic 'Blue Whale Challenge' social media game lures teens to their deaths
- Paris stops short of claiming victory after LA announcement
- Report: Syrian Kurdish forces hold IS fighters from Sweden
- Tropical Depression Emily moving out over the Atlantic
- Rowling apologizes for claiming Trump ignored disabled boy
- Taiwan News is Now Hiring Full-time Bilingual Writers
- Jews visit contested Jerusalem holy site on day of mourning
- 11 winners hit the NT$10 million uniform-invoice prize jackpot in May-June lottery
- Australia asks why US refused dual citizen lawmaker entry
- Former Greek statistics chief convicted for breach of duty
- Poles commemorate Warsaw Uprising on 73rd anniversary
- iPhone 8 to be sold for about NT$40,000
- Italy focuses on Libya mission to manage migrant crisis
- Greek Patriarch denounces Israeli court's real estate ruling
- Syria slams Saudi Arabia for 'politicizing' hajj pilgrimage
- UK government criticizes utility's gas price hike
- UK presses tech firms to choke off online extremism
- Human-wildlife conflict in India: 1 human killed every day
- Stevie Wonder, Green Day to play Global Citizen Festival
- Bank of England employees strike for first time in 50 years
- No charges for deputies in fatal shooting of man with knife
- Senate Democrats say 'no' to cuts for rich in GOP tax plan
- Taiwan Lottery’s youngest massive lottery prize winner won NT$350 million years ago
- Remains of WWII pilot from NYC killed in 1944 identified
- Pfizer tops 2Q profit forecasts
- Germany tests facial recognition technology at rail station
- Lebanon: Syrian refugees hesitant to return despite opening
- Libya constitutional committee pushes for a vote on draft
- EU anti-fraud office wraps up Volkswagen loans probe
- VP Pence says Trump will sign Russia sanctions soon
- Tom Hiddleston to play 'Hamlet' at tiny London theater
- No visa, no veil? Saudi Arabia may ease rules for tourists
- British American Tobacco investigated for alleged bribes
- Spain says it will shut down country's oldest nuclear plant
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Russian news agencies say 2 people have been injured in shooting at a courthouse outside Moscow
- Ohio ex-cop who killed unarmed black man seeks reinstatement
- Finland suspects Spanish NATO planes of air violation
- Settlement reached in lawsuit involving Missouri mansion
- Man posts video of climbing Philadelphia City Hall tower
- Reports: 2 injured in shooting at courthouse outside Moscow
- Speaker of Pakistan lower house of parliament says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected prime minister with 221 votes
- The Latest: Graham says new chief of staff will bring order
- Prep school discloses more sexual misconduct allegations
- Never mind April in Paris. Autumn in Provence is perfect
- The Latest: Pakistan's parliament elects Abbasi as premier
- Humane Society probes video of alligator drinking, smoking
- EU: 23 cities keen to host UK-based agencies post-Brexit
- US consumer spending up tiny 0.1 percent in June; incomes post weakest performance in 7 months
- Germany's immigrant population hits new high in 2016
- US consumer spending and income growth both weak in June
- Cuomo orders probe into Niagara Falls black water discharge
- Iran complains to UN over new US sanctions against Tehran
- Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo sees Q2 profits dip
- Russian news agencies: 3 killed, 2 wounded in a shootout at a courthouse outside Moscow
- Awards taken from museum where gold lunar module was stolen
- North Dakota still seeking to recoup pipeline protest costs
- The first Taiwan-born members of British Columbia’s legislative assembly
- The Latest: 3 killed in Russia courthouse shooting
- Biking across Lake Champlain on an old rail causeway
- Under Armour lowers outlook, cutting about 280 jobs
- Hundreds mourn doctor slain after denying opioids to patient
- Charge: Man hid girlfriend in freezer, lived with impostor
- European rugby competition adds 2 South African teams
- Freddie Mac posts $1.7B net income in Q2; pays $2B dividend
- Liberia's president calls for peace as campaigns begin
- Wife, mother of man who died in Dallas jail lobby sue county
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Markets Right Now: Solid earnings drive stock indexes higher
- Cambodian PM to expel NGO over TV program on sex workers
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Car sales seen lower in July; US automakers post sharp drops
- Former champion Kohlschreiber wins at Generali Open
- Inmate to use self-defense assertion in prison murder trial
- Barcelona has 'doubts' about Neymar's future amid PSG rumors
- Shell refinery to remain closed until at least mid-August
- Deliberations resume in trial of 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli
- Kenya leader 'deeply shocked' at election official's killing
- US construction spending fell 1.3 percent in June on big decline in government construction
- Construction spending fell 1.3 percent in June
- Taiwan’s Tainan City launches seven Taiwan Tour Bus routes for Chinese Valentine's Day Festival
- Romania to spend $11.3 billion on defense in next decade
- Did Alexander Hamilton hold this coin?
- Former French tennis player Jerome Golmard dies at 43
- US factory activity grew more slowly in July
- Passengers from Scotland stuck on plane after customs mix-up
- Egypt reserves reached $36 billion, highest in 7 years
- Spanish court backs extradition of Russian programmer to US
- Stocks move higher, led by gains in tech companies and banks
- Lawsuit alleges Fox News made up part of Seth Rich story
- French firefighters battle fresh wildfire near Grasse
- Macedonia, Bulgaria sign historic pact to cool old rivalry
- 6 last-minute strategies to pay for college
- Summertime blues for automakers as car sales decline again
- Stevie Wonder y Green Day tocarán en festival Global Citizen
- Searing Vienna heat triggers ban on horse-drawn carriages
- The Latest: AP source says slain boy's dad to plead guilty
- President Donald Trump says he won't stay off social media
- Kobach appeals order to answer questions under oath
- US to exempt journalists, aid workers from NKorea travel ban
- Czech Republic open new office to deal with cyberattacks
- Woman pleads guilty to killing her father as he slept
- Sprint posts rare profit, says a deal may be coming soon
- Pro-Trump mayor of sinking island to debate Al Gore on CNN
- The Latest: Illinois governor vetoes public school money
- Mississippi man charged in stabbing death of estranged wife
- Company blamed for Outer Banks power outage facing lawsuits
- Judge sets 4th trial for cop in daughter's boyfriend's death
- Puerto Rico betting on medical marijuana to help ease crisis
- Italy vows to take tough line with France in shipyard spat
- As homicides increase, Kansas City grasps for answers, help
- Flake says GOP has let Trump divert from conservative ideals
- Court upholds man's conviction in wife's death
- Day care owner pleads guilty in sudden infant death case
- Man accused of using fake British passport for 20 years
- Puerto Rico public university doubles fees amid crisis
- Wildcat strikes cause delays at 2 Milan airports
- Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom
- Pennsylvania district settles transgender bathroom lawsuit
- The Latest: Deputies name California man killed by police
- Christie, Cuomo announce new Port Authority leadership
- France's lower house approves proposed labor reform
- US prepares to test launch unarmed ICBM from California
- The Latest: Dem says Trump insurer payment threat childish
- Afghan hospital official says at least 20 people killed in an explosion inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in western Herat
- Missouri attorney general fights Backpage.com lawsuit
- German office missed deadline to remove Hamburg attacker
- Nearly 500 on trial for Turkey's failed coup; many face life
- As predicted, dunes created ponds between homes and beach
- Flying ace Sully makes case against privatization
- Afghan official says explosion inside mosque kills 20
- Priests mistaken for bachelor party turned away by UK pub
- Gov. Walker: Wisconsin was outbid for Foxconn but still won
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Officer planted gun after shooting
- July violence pushes 2017 homicide total past 400 mark
- HOF Series: Andersen's US adventure earned Hall of Fame nod
- Expensive in Seattle? Affordability debate for mayor's race
- California man charged with killing 5-year-old son after trip to Disneyland pleads guilty to murder
- Family of bullied girl to sue school district over suicide
- Cuba stops issuing new permits for some private enterprises
- Jim Parsons hails 'Young Sheldon' star as 'in control' kid
- Vecino nears 24 million euro move from Fiorentina to Inter
- Senate to vote on Trump's choice to lead FBI
- John Updike's Pennsylvania childhood home to become museum
- Kushner says Trump campaign was too dysfunctional to collude
- Texas calf looks like rocker Gene Simmons
- Saudi Arabia says there's no proof it backed 9/11 attacks
- Driver charged in California bus wreck that killed 4 people
- Sessions taps Army general to lead federal prison system
- Deputies accused of stunning man more than 40 times on leave
- College fights ex-student's request for anonymity in lawsuit
- Man gets life without parole for killing son for insurance
- The Latest: Sessions talks to black cops after Trump comment
- 15 states appeal EPA delay of stricter air-quality standards
- HOF Series: Andersen's US adventure earned Hall of Fame nod
- The Latest: California 'Obamacare' prices jump 12.5 percent
- Olympic judo champ arrested in Kiev in sexual assault case
- Grant to create registry of Flint residents exposed to lead
- Japan hopes new North Korea sanctions proposal ready in days
- Casey Affleck's wife files for divorce in Los Angeles
- Fit couples share tips on working out with your swolemate
- Worker whose body was found in pub's cooler is identified
- Met Museum of Art turns ancient vase over to prosecutors
- Federal appeals court rules that Great Lakes wolves should stay on the endangered species list
- Driver won't leave burning car, tells police he's a mechanic
- The Latest: Fox says lawsuit claims 'completely erroneous'
- Court keeps Great Lakes wolves on endangered species list
- The Latest: Sorry, no refunds for now-abandoned nuke project
- Governor signs bill honoring man behind ice bucket challenge
- The Latest: Bail set at $1.5M in killing of Minnesota woman
- Authorities: 2 Northern California sheriff's deputies shot, wounded responding to reports of agitated suspect
- 2 Northern California sheriff's deputies shot, wounded
- Fire is risk high in California, Northwest, northern plains
- Bolt says no chance of loss or comeback in farewell worlds
- White House says Trump has yet to sign Russia sanctions bill
- Man drowns in lake while retrieving hat that had blown away
- Woman who left child in desert to die gets 20-year sentence
- Trump weighed in on son's statement 'as any father would'
- Brazilian firm Odebrecht to pay Panama $220 million fine
- Ex-head of Alexandria library convicted of corruption
- Braves call up 20-year-old infielder Ozzie Albies
- Tillerson concedes Russia ties are sour, but holds out hope
- Tillerson says he's comfortable in job and with Trump
- House ethics panel clears 2 lawmakers
- Procter & Gamble urges shareholders to vote against Peltz
- Sam Shepard talks writing process in 'California Typewriter'
- Game of Thrones: Doesn't anyone here want to make any money?
- Not guilty plea entered for former Fiat Chrysler executive
- White House investigating email prank against top officials
- Training school head steps down after 8 hurt in disturbance
- Cosby's defense attorney wants off the case before retrial
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Nico Marley trying to make name for himself at Redskins camp
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Halep beats Stephens in straight sets at Citi Open
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- The Latest: 2 Northern California deputies shot, wounded
- Top selling cars and trucks in the US in July
- Judge sets Dec. 4 trial date for Nassar on molest charges
- Apple posts strong 3Q, provides upbeat forecast
- Islamic cemetery in suburban Minneapolis is vandalized
- Italy trip will give Keatts look at Wolfpack's early growth
- Sabre cutting 900 jobs, reports 2Q loss
- The Latest: Suspect in killing of Navajo girl pleads guilty
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- Spanish football federation president leaves prison on bail
- New Zealand Cricket announces 2017-18 home schedule
- Food fight erupts over Pennsylvania 'Pierogi Festival' name
- Reality (and 'Game of Thrones') reigned in ratings last week
- Nielsen's top programs for July 24-30
- Homeland Security will waive laws to build US border wall
- Wisconsin company holds 'chip party' to microchip workers
- Apple's next big leap might be into augmented reality
- Navy searches for missing sailor in South China Sea
- Florida reports 1st sexually transmitted Zika case in 2017
- Hawaiian fisherman sues to restrict foreign fishing licenses
- Senate confirms Christopher Wray to be FBI director, replacing James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump
- AP Glance: Venezuela opposition leaders targeted by state
- The Latest: Senate confirms Wray as FBI director
- Royal Caribbean and Scana rise as Under Armour stumbles
- Did businessman use cancer tech funds on personal expenses?
- Bengals' young cornerbacks finally get a chance to start
- Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman dies
- Native hunters kill whale that made its way to Alaska river
- A year after surgery, Perez finally in good company
- California man charged with smuggling rifle parts to Syria
- The Latest: Missouri attorney general fights Backpage suit
- With baby steps, Senate Republicans abandoning the president
- Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.24 million contract
- Pentagon may turn Russian airline's 747s into Air Force One
- UN: Yemen food crisis is man-made, partly as a war tactic
- Agency seeks $16K fines after deadly Vegas-area track crash
- New CEO takes helm at General Electric
- Government may reverse decision on student loan servicing
- Yu Darvish to make debut with Dodgers on Friday at Mets
- Kevin James' TV wife killed off with Leah Remini's arrival
- Authorities: Repeat Mexican deportee assaulted 2 women in US
- Documents show man could get $7M from slain grandfather
- Moncada glad he wasn't hurt worse in outfield collision
- Teen jumps from plane that landed at San Francisco airport
- Top backers renew support for union at Nissan in Mississippi
- The Latest: Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
- Rookies occupy 5 of 10 spots for US Presidents Cup team
- Flights at Sea-Tac Airport could face delays due to smoke
- NC company recalls ground beef for possible contamination
- Jets' Adams: 'die on field' comments simply about passion
- Mets prized prospect Rosario makes MLB debut at Colorado
- Official: Suspect in shooting of 2 California deputies found dead inside home
- Man fired at Chinese Consulate in LA before taking own life
- Kanye West's touring company sues Lloyd's of London
- WTA Bank of the West Classic Results
- 1st new Wyoming coal mine in decades faces strong opposition
- The Latest: Homeless lifelong bank robber, 77, gets 15 years
- Cosby accuser won't face San Diego drug charges
- Police ask people to remove hanging photos on social media
- Senate OKs $3.9B to address VA's looming budget crisis
- The Latest: Black Lives Matter Minneapolis issues apology
- Taiwan Headline News
- Honolulu high-rise fire caused estimated $100M in damage
- The Latest: Officials hope to have power restored Monday
- La calligraphie de Sūtra du Cœur, belle comme un script
- Family of Kansas Jewish site shootings settles gun lawsuit
- Los Angeles gets Olympics with an 11-year wait _ and risks
- Trump: Foxconn CEO confided plant deal could swell to $30B
- Citi Open Results
- Universiade committee unveils medals, award paraphernalia
- Islamic school seeks to steer sons of militants to new path
- RHP Hernandez rejoins Diamondbacks after trade with Angels
- Bundy pitches 8 strong innings as Orioles beat Royals 7-2
- The Latest: Teen jumps from plane at San Francisco airport
- Crab shell spray may help prevent malaria
- Marlins rally after Scherzer leaves to beat Nats 7-6
- Merchant Marine Academy cancels men's soccer season
- Price shares opening day lead at youth match racing regatta
- Citi Open Results
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Honduran beef back in Taiwanese market
- China opening doors to legally-hired Filipino domestic helpers
- Reports: US plans trade action over China copyright piracy
- Rain forecast for central, southern Taiwan on Wednesday
- Agricultural losses from twin typhoons stand at NT$300 million: COA
- The Latest: Jenny Durkan out front in Seattle mayor primary
- LEADING OFF: Dodgers go for 10 in a row, Scherzer checked
- ASEAN wants talks on nonaggression pact with China soonest
- Smoak, Donaldson homer as Blue Jays beat White Sox 8-4
- Islamic school seeks to steer sons of militants to new path
- Lester homers as Cubs pound Diamondbacks 16-4
- Former PMs in Thai court ahead of abuse of power verdict
- Today in History
- Brazil's Temer confident he can survive bribery charge vote
- AP Explains: Brazil Congress to vote on president's future
- Departing AP reporter looks back at Venezuela's
- Soggy shore town weighs renewed court fight against dunes
- Venezuela's president says new assembly to convene soon
- AG Sessions to address opioid epidemic in hard-hit Ohio
- Human remains dating back about 900 years found in Ohio
- AP Glance: Venezuela opposition leaders targeted by state
- Ex-CEO of male escort service website to be sentenced
- Draft bill to make foreign artists eligible for work visas
- Teen jumps out of plane emergency door at San Francisco
- Sweating the small stuff, AC off in admin offices
- Hedges' 2-run homer helps Padres to 3-0 win vs Twins
- Asian stocks stronger on upbeat earnings, China factory data
- Hitcon hacks to 2nd place at Defcon in Las Vegas
- Vazquez's 3-run HR in 9th lifts Red Sox over Indians 12-10
- Indonesian police shoot at Papuan villagers, killing 1
- China makes waves as UK plans freedom of navigation voyage
- Departures force Monaco to rebuild for bid at title defense
- FRENCH LEAGUE 2017-18: 5 players to watch in the new season
- US team HQ to be based at Tokyo American Club in 2020
- Malaysia seizes ivory, pangolin scales from Africa
- Storm in Germany kills 1 boy, hurts 4 as tree falls on tent
- Security tight ahead of burial for Afghan mosque victims
- No anthem or colors, but Russians are back at track worlds
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Armed customer kills suspect during Arizona pharmacy robbery
- Producer: 'Star Trek: Discovery' delayed to maintain quality
- Spanish football federation president leaves prison on bail
- MLS All-Stars get chance to make statement vs Real Madrid
- Two former Thai prime ministers have been acquitted of abuse of power over police response to 2008 protest
- 2 Thai ex-PMs acquitted of abusing power in quelling protest
- Tillerson assures North Korea 'We are not your enemy'
- Older people dying on job at higher rate than all workers
- Companies taking steps to keep older workers safe on the job
- Older people dying on job at higher rate than all workers
- Tillerson laments sour ties with Russia, but holds out hope
- Anti-India strike, security lockdown shuts disputed Kashmir
- Amazon, in sign of growth, holds job fair for US warehouses
- Trump's fundraising prowess keeps Republican Party close
- Deputy pulls colleagues to safety during pot farm shootout
- Older people dying on job at higher rate than all workers
- Owner denies vampires dwell in Baroque-style mansion in Taoyuan
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Teen jumps out of plane emergency door at San Francisco
- Israeli lawmaker calls off faceoff with Jordanian challenger
- Jim Parsons hails 'Young Sheldon' star as 'in control' kid
- Neymar arrives to Barca's training grounds amid PSG rumors
- Durkan takes early lead in primary to replace Seattle mayor
- Photo of the Day: 'Nuclear waste out of Lanyu'
- Free ‘Ho Ping Island Land Music Festival’ at Taiwan’s port city of Keelung to take place August 5
- Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out
- Barcelona says Neymar has told his teammates he intends to leave club
- President observes Indigenous Peoples' Day amid protests
- Prince Philip, 96, retires after decades of memorable gaffes
- Prince Philip, 96, to bid adieu to solo charity appearances
- Formosa Plastics Group finding partners to restart steel plant investment in Vietnam
- German auto bosses, politicians mull diesel emissions
- Senate Republicans slowly turning their backs on Trump
- Global shares mixed as strong earnings lend support
- Pence praises Montenegro for standing up to Russia
- Lawsuit: Fox coordinated with White House on false story
- Senate OKs bills to address VA budget crisis, claims backlog
- Bus driver's inattentiveness led to German crash, killing 18
- Stage all set for Hardee at worlds after Eaton's retirement
- Train-Bus Passport to be offered at disount price of NT$888
- Papua New Guinea re-elects prime minister in chaotic poll
- The Latest: Suicide blast hits foreign troops in Afghanistan
- Taiwanese delegation visits compatriot pilots in Arizona
- Southeast Asian language training program offered through new app
- US prepares to test launch unarmed ICBM from California
- The Latest: Pence: Balkans belong to the West
- 3 trapped under capsized boat at Turkish holiday destination
- BA says it has fixed check-in glitch that caused delays
- Sri Lanka captain says he is determined to win 2nd test
- The Latest: Test missile launched from California coast
- Wrecks, sunken treasures lie under Albania's coastal waters
- India's central bank cuts key lending rate to 6 percent
- Trump reportedly described White House as a 'real dump'
- Minor fire produces menacing black smoke over Paris
- Flash flood warnings issued for northern Taiwan
- German prosecutors: ex-Auschwitz guard, 96, fit for prison
- Report: Saudi religious police headquarters comes under fire
- Poland considers demanding WWII reparations from Germany
- Japan to promote exchanges with Taiwan at local level
- In Rwanda, little challenge seen in presidential election
- Bold Little 'Baby Q' chat robot backbites Chinese Communist Party
- New eruption at Indonesia volcano spreads ash for kilometers
- High-profile lawyers targeted in Mexico spyware scandal
- Israel police say Palestinian stabs, severely wounds Israeli
- UK trio convicted of plotting attack on soldiers, police
- Image of Asia: Masked protester carries stick and stone
- 93-year-old judge retiring in Chicago after decades on bench
- German court rules against 'Spaghetti Monster church'
- Selling your car without getting scammed, robbed _ or worse
- NBC moving studio show to England for Premier League openers
- Ferrari profits rise as deliveries continue to grow
- US VP Mike Pence: Balkans future is 'in the West'
- A look at Prince Philip, the queen's most loyal subject
- NYC police: Man involved in tortoise theft turns himself in
- Independent integrity unit in charge of monitoring track
- 2 Czechs imprisoned in Turkey for links to Kurdish group
- Israel National Library launches digital manuscript archive
- Democrats aim to regain advantage on trade from Trump
- Female puma at Taipei Zoo took initiative to mate and gave birth to three cute cubs
- Germany blasts Vietnam over 'kidnap' of former oil executive
- Exchange between Syrian al-Qaida, Hezbollah fighters resumes
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Thailand's free tourist visas for the Taiwanese extended to August
- Widow confirms open software pioneer was executed in Syria
- EU warns Poland to stop defying ban on forest logging
- Leon Black has a whole big book in him
- Taichung, the second largest city in Taiwan
- Residents evacuated after freight train derailment, fire
- Appeals court revives man's lawsuit over Ferguson protests
- Moldova declares Russian deputy premier persona non grata
- Survey: US companies added a solid 178,000 jobs in July
- Owner of defunct 'Dirty Dancing' resort seeks clean-up help
- The Latest: Pence urges condemnation of Venezuela president
- 2 former Guantanamo detainees allowed to stay in Ghana
- The Latest: Brazil congress meets to decide Temer's future
- Police: Missouri woman shaves boy's head in retaliation
- Qatar and Italy sign a nearly $6B deal for naval vessels
- Aunt of texting suicide victim seeks stiff punishment
- The CEO of the company that provided electronic support to Venezuela's election says turnout results were tampered with
- Romania observes deaths of thousands of Roma in Holocaust
- Foxconn steers clear of Trump $30 billion claim
- Nepalese girl returns to Germany 2 months after deportation
- Review: In 'Wind River' grief blankets a Wyoming reservation
- German hiker missing since 1987 found in Swiss glacier
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Denmark indicts woman suspected of joining IS in Syria
- Dow Jones industrial average trades above 22,000 points for the first time
- Taipei mayor urges citizens to make Taipei a neater place for Universiade
- Record label: Chester Bennington's funeral held days ago
- Jury deliberations in Martin Shkreli trial enter 3rd day
- Turkey: French national arrested for links to Kurdish group
- Canada officials concerned about another whale death
- Boko Haram extremists storm Nigeria village, killing 7
- Markets Right Now: Dow Jones industrials break above 22,000
- Journalist for Russian paper faces deportation to Uzbekistan
- Gambia cancels diplomatic passports of ex-dictator, family
- US and allies call Iran's recent rocket launch 'threatening'
- Biological parents of dismembered teen seek estate access
- Bizarre Foods host on new show, travel tips, addiction hope
- Trump's travel director to White House for Trump campaign
- Apple takes Dow over 22,000 points; other stocks are mixed
- Trump joining with GOP senators to push immigration changes
- The Latest: Italy lawmakers OK anti-migrant boat mission
- UK workers rescuing up to 70 hikers in Northern Ireland
- Chief defends officer's shooting of 100-pound pet pig
- APNewsBreak: Federal judge in Louisiana retires several months after taking medical leave to get alcoholism treatment
- APNewsBreak: Judge retires after leave for alcoholism care
- Italian authorities sequester German group's rescue boat suspected of aiding illegal immigration
- Egypt's foreign minister heads to Sudan talks amid tensions
- Dying woman in Virginia gets wish of Ohio milkshake granted
- Don't fall for these financial scams
- Venezuela congress leader calls for investigation of allegation that vote turnout figures were manipulated
- White House official: Trump signs sanctions against Russia as punishment for election meddling
- Trump signs bill imposing sanctions on Russia
- Guyana turns to retired military to quell prison unrest
- Next big leap for Apple? - augmented reality
- Boy Scouts: Top leaders didn't call Trump to praise speech
- Russian embassy in Syria comes under shelling, no one hurt
- Kaymer withdraws from PGA Championship with shoulder injury
- Man admits punching deputies at domestic-abuse court hearing
- Businessman in Romania gets 7 years in jail for land scam
- Indiana officer rescues man livestreaming suicide decision
- Leftover opioids are a common dilemma for surgery patients
- Mexico: president didn't call Trump, praise migration policy
- After health vote, governor calls Maine senators 'dangerous'
- James Comey has book deal, publication set for next spring
- Boy Scouts: Top leaders didn't call Trump to praise speech
- Senate moving swiftly? It happens when lawmakers can do it
- Father of Philando Castile wants a portion of settlement
- Trump says Russia, Iran, North Korea sanctions bill remains 'seriously flawed,' hinders his ability to negotiate
- Judith Jones, editor of Julia Child, dead at 93
- The Latest: Trump signs sanctions bill, says it's flawed
- Ryu, Thompson take on elements in Women's British Open
- Record label: Chester Bennington's funeral held days ago
- Italy seizes German group's rescue boat in immigration probe
- Court complicates Trump's threat to cut 'Obamacare' funds
- 9 of 10 inmates in Mexico say they bribed prison guards
- Qatar Airways dropping plan to invest in American Airlines
- Is there finally some relief from annoying robocalls?
- Police dog in south Arkansas died from trauma, sheriff says
- Turkey replaces top military chiefs in leadership reshuffle
- Misconduct complaints about Philadelphia police to go online
- Wells Fargo faces lawsuits, angry lawmakers over car lending
- The Latest: Prison for ex-CEO of male escort service website
- The Latest: Pocan skeptical of Foxconn jobs, wages
- The Latest: Trump joins GOP senators on immigration changes
- The Latest: Train cars with hazardous materials still ablaze
- Minneapolis Fire Department responds to building collapse
- Police: Landlord runs over tenant for digging up plants
- Kenya official: 3 killed in suspected al-Shabab bus attack
- St. Louis officer unique in opting for trial without a jury
- Some Texas trailer survivors held in same lockup as driver
- Report: Sessions aims at college affirmative action programs
- Police: Graffiti threatens Kosovo leaders over new mosque
- Tillerson, North Korean envoy to cross paths, but won't meet
- Wife of member of Mueller team steps aside from Trump suits
- Rhode Island now requires coverage to ensure fertility
- Ken Wilkinson, Battle of Britain Spitfire pilot, dies at 99
- Portuguese media: Light plane makes emergency landing on beach near Lisbon, killing 2 sunbathers
- The Latest: 3 unaccounted for after building collapse
- Police solve 'mystery' of beheaded statue in Austrian town
- Northwestern professor wanted in stabbing death of man
- Wild card Ofner beats top-seeded Cuevas in Kitzbuehel
- The Latest: Police not faulting customer who shot suspect
- Reports: Small plane crashes on Portugal beach, killing 2
- The Latest: Deal resolves suit over judge's mental condition
- Cuomo says he was joking about runner-up prizes for cities
- A list of locations where Amazon is holding jobs fair
- Ohio man charged in 2 fires that killed 9 pleads not guilty
- Kenyan election official was strangled, tortured: Autopsy
- The Latest: Police find body of missing pregnant Israeli
- Great white chomps on researcher's underwater video camera
- SC: Split Episcopal dioceses can't take millions in property
- Like a cut and paste tool, gene editing transforms research
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Texas officer thrown into roadway after he's struck by car
- US military wrangles over release of American casualty info
- PSG signing Neymar a PR coup for isolated Qatar
- Mexican authorities warn of radioactive material robbery
- The Latest: Teen who jumped from plane after landing is eyed
- Study: Being outside could become deadly in South Asia
- Russia says talks _ not sanctions _ will solve NKorea issue
- James Wolk balances daddy duty with saving humanity on 'Zoo'
- UK police charge doctor with 118 sex offences
- 1980s soap 'Dynasty' returns on CW with circa-2017 mischief
- Russian mission in Abkhazia says explosions at a munitions depot have injured dozens
- The Latest: Democrats criticize Sessions' plan on addiction
- Explosions at arms depot in breakaway Abkhazia injure 50
- Mortuary shut down after inspection finds mold, maggots
- Review: Dan Wilson revisits his hits for Adele, John Legend
- Crowd-funded animated short about gay love goes viral
- The Latest: 2 deputies in fair condition after shootout
- Trump's tweets blindsiding advisers searching for clarity
- Mexico seizes 720 drums of meth precursor chemical from ship
- Naked man who beat stranger to death is found to be insane
- Don't look down: Swiss open new foot bridge near Matterhorn
- French Parliament gives govt carte blanche on labor reform
- At birthplace of NFL, last stop for football art collection
- Happy ending for theaters this summer not in the script
- McIlroy to use best friend as caddie for at least 2 weeks
- Christie: Family using lotto win to run charity 'selfless'
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Newly signed Granlund: Wild 'can do some damage' in playoffs
- Bear attacks jogger in Idaho, jogger kicks it and it flees
- Neymar's long road to soccer transfer history
- Journalists lightly wounded in IS blast in Syria's Raqqa
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- 9 missing in Amazon river ship collision
- Grand Canyon National Park launches search for Texas woman
- Remains of Minnesota sailor killed at Pearl Harbor confirmed
- Trump administration says current war authority sufficient
- Idaho boy drowns while trying to save his older brother
- Mexico requires new, safer cages for shark diving
- Riot charges dropped against Philando Castile's cousin
- Fox hit with new charges to its credibility
- Bipartisan drive to pay health insurers faces Senate hurdles
- Venezuela election chief dismisses claims of vote count tampering in critical election as 'opinion' with no grounding
- Venezuelans lead firm that cried foul on Venezuela election
- Fire chief: 1 person dead, 1 missing after explosion and partial building collapse at Minneapolis college prep school
- Dow Jones industrial average closes above 22,000 points for the first time.
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Q&A: Taylor Sheridan finds another frontier in 'Wind River'
- A look at the Dow's 1,000-point milestones
- The Latest: Sanders says Boy Scout leaders didn't call Trump
- Russia reserving right for more retaliatory steps on US
- For sale: Farm with barn that inspired 'Charlotte's Web'
- Mexico says it's willing to talk on sensitive NAFTA issues
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Apple, Illumina rise; AMC Entertainment, GGP fall
- 5 arrested during protest of Maui solar telescope
- The Latest: King, Collins answer claim they're 'dangerous'
- Prosecutors: Man killed wife, put body in pool, got takeout
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Polygamous leader's head injuries cited in trial delay bid
- Tesla's 2Q loss widens, but results beat forecasts
- Canada asylum seekers housed at Montreal's Olympic Stadium
- UFC star Conor McGregor lands Vegas nightclubs residency
- Man to be deported after settling claims over jailhouse rape
- Trump's talk of complimentary phone calls not true
- US judge lifts order that halted 9/11 case at Guantanamo
- How states are handling Trump's voter information request
- Interior won't change Montana monument designation
- Congress OKs big boost in GI Bill college aid for veterans
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- Nissan workers in Mississippi vote on whether to unionize
- Vegas police shootout wounds officer, leaves suspect dead
- Wray sworn in as FBI head, calls it "honor of a lifetime"
- Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue
- BC-US--Index, US
- Decline in numbers of baby lobsters prompts rules talk
- The Latest: Medicaid concern influenced McCain's health vote
- US control board to probe Puerto Rico debt, ties to crisis
- AP Photos: Russia, China, others take part in military games
- Dow bull session: What does 22,000 points mean anyway?
- US urges Americans to leave North Korea before ban kicks in
- White House fires a top intelligence adviser
- New photos show how close jets came to crash at SF airport
- The Latest: 6 arrested during Maui solar telescope protest
- Molina Healthcare to exit ACA exchanges in Utah, Wisconsin
- Rastafarian pot farm shoot out sparks religious-use debate
- EPA praises progress on cleaner air amid regulatory rollback
- Group drops fight over letting city use Lake Michigan water
- Business Highlights
- Spieth still soaking up memories of British Open
- All-Star closer Kintzler joins Nationals, bolsters bullpen
- The 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend' gets a diagnosis in season 3
- CW's 'Legends' welcomes a Muslim character to its 'tapestry'
- NASCAR makes start/finish line new overtime race marker
- The Latest: Justice says no broad plans on college admission
- The Latest: Protesters gather at Billings immigration office
- Kansas' Azubuike damages rim with monstrous dunk in Italy
- Euthanasia used for 4.5 percent of deaths in the Netherlands
- Darvish joins Dodgers, eager to fit in with new teammates
- No monsters here: officer helps girl search for boogiemen
- UN urges all countries to keep weapons from terrorist groups
- Culture Shift? Tournament of Nations has 3 women coaches
- Trump's new top aide assures Sessions his job is safe
- Iowa girls sue over alleged abuse at Wisconsin youth prison
- Monday Night Football gig a lifetime goal for Beth Mowins
- Brazilian President Michel Temer survives Congress vote, avoiding suspension over bribe charge
- Utah lawmakers pick top Mormon church lobbyist to run office
- Voting machines and election systems - a quick look
- Judge in Brock Turner sex abuse case hires Trump consultant
- Report: Trump fumed about Afghanistan in tense meeting
- Mayor: Pickup crashes into suburban Detroit bus stop
- McCain says he expects to return to Senate next month
- The Latest: Former Dodgers owner picked to be France envoy
- Olympic medalist De Grasse injures hamstring, out of worlds
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Trump aide dismisses Statue of Liberty 'huddled masses' poem
- Goodwin out to prove he's more than decoy in 49ers' offense
- Swim class aims to stop major cause of death in Bangladesh
- Nation's oldest synagogue wins property battle
- 1980s rapper Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing
- Former All Blacks captain John Graham dead at 82
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Zverev, Raonic advance at Citi Open
- Trump pushes points-based immigration plan
- US moves to have North Korea suspended from Asia forum
- Lakers owner Jeanie Buss sets up own horse racing stable
- UN alarmed at killings in Burundi and threatens sanctions
- Rams DL Dominique Easley to miss season with knee injury
- Shanghai Pavilion at Shangri-La Hotel
- Worley pitches 7 innings to help Marlins beat Nationals 7-0
- EPA chief reverses decision to delay rules on emissions
- Taiwan Headline News
- Bipartisan Senate bill aims to protect special counsel's job
- Australian woman sentenced to 1 and a half years in jail for providing commercial surrogacy services in Cambodia
- Australian gets 1 year in jail in Cambodia surrogacy case
- Hellickson helps Orioles beat Royals 6-0 for 3-game sweep
- India’s Hyderabad top investor target in Asia-Pacific region
- Price, Anyon remain undefeated in youth match racing regatta
- Godley dominates over 6 innings, Diamondbacks beat Cubs 3-0
- Minneapolis fire chief: 2nd body has been found in the rubble after explosion and building collapse at a school
- Scaramucci memo shows ambitious plans for press office
- Prosecutors: S. Korean director investigated in abuse case
- Tsai outlines efforts in indigenous languages development
- Citi Open Results
- How housing policy helped Taichung top Kaohsiung
- WTA Bank of the West Classic Results
- New Zealand's auditor-general resigns over handling of fraud
- All-Star closer Kintzler joins Nationals, bolsters bullpen
- ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results
- LEADING OFF: Gray debuts for Yankees, Winker powering Reds
- Another long Gallo HR, Texas skid ends with 5-1 win over M's
- Real Madrid edges MLS All-Stars on penalties, 4-2
- Today in History
- Dow bull session: What does 22,000 points mean anyway?
- Bolivia's midwives help reduce maternal mortality
- Evacuations remain in effect after freight train derailment
- Worley pitches 7 innings to help Marlins beat Nationals 7-0
- BlackStar Film Festival to highlight themes of resistance
- Central Oklahoma earthquake leaves hundreds in the dark
- Venezuela president disputes vote tampering allegation
- Japan Prime Minister Abe reshuffles Cabinet as support dips
- Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case
- Granderson homers, Mets rally from 5 down to beat Rockies
- Wimbledon champion Muguruza wins in 1st match back
- Flowers' 2-run HR lifts Braves to win, ending Dodgers streak
- Nearly 2 tons of seized ivory to be crushed in Central Park
- Indonesia deports Chinese, Taiwanese scam suspects to China
- N. Korean missile tests spook neighbors, but 'what to do?'
- India wins toss, opts to bat in 2nd test vs Sri Lanka
- Brazil's president dodges bribery charge, but risks remain
- Australian prime minister: Threat from plane plot is over
- Four Taiwan TV series made available globally on Netflix
- Keystone XL survived politics but economics could kill it
- 1980s soap 'Dynasty' returns on CW with circa-2017 mischief
- FRENCH LEAGUE 2017-18: Guide to the 3 promoted teams
- 'Jade Mountain Plan' includes pay raise for Taiwan's professors
- Golden Globes group gives away $2.8 million in show proceeds
- Citi Open Results
- FRENCH LEAGUE 2017-18: 5 teams to watch out for this season
- ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results
- Cleanup begins after 2 killed in blast at Minnesota school
- 106-Year-Old Bird Worm Seal Script Calligrapher Shows Love Never Ends
- Iran reiterates: New US sanctions are breach of nuclear deal
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- Siemens reports profit up, extends CEO's contract
- BMW sees profit rise 7 percent on new 5-Series sedan
- Seeking a dream, Indonesian family finds nightmare in Raqqa
- Players, organizers agree deal to end cricket pay dispute
- Work on Yongchun regeneration site temporarily halted
- 2 Indian soldiers, 2 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting
- Events and Activities for August 4-6
- US says 4 wounded in Afghan attack that killed 2 US troops
- Kenya: Suspected al-Shabab attack on police station kills 1
- Trump attorney brings 'street fighter' spirit to his work
- Asia shares fall as Apple's glossy earnings effect fades
- Malaysia central bank urged to reopen probe on indebted fund
- Trump set to embark on 1st vacation since inauguration
- Residents seek relief as heat wave bakes Northwest
- Extradition hearing set for Panamanian ex-president
- Trump's tweets send advisers scrambling to reshape policy
- Data: Jet as low as 59 feet in near miss at SF airport
- GOP plan to slash legal immigration wins Trump's support
- Rahul's half century helps India to 101-1 at lunch on day 1
- Photo of the day: Chuck it or flush it?
- Trump grudgingly signs Russia sanctions bill
- Senators move to protect special counsel in Russia probe
- EPA chief backtracks on delaying rules reducing emissions
- Turkey and China pledge close security cooperation
- Unicredit 2Q profits nudge higher under reform course
- Nissan workers in Mississippi begin voting on union
- The Grand Slam ahead, Spieth goes for a hat trick
- Cash dash: Inside a nerve-rattling trip to pay pot taxes
- Column: Price is wrong going after Hall of Famer Eckersley
- AP PHOTOS: For pot stores, fear is part of doing business
- Many banks won't have anything to do with legal pot business
- Taiwan premier: Comprehensive WiFi service on Taiwan’s bullet trains to coincide with Universiade opening on Aug 19
- Tusk questioned by Polish prosecutor over 2010 crash
- Russia: Truce to go into effect in another Syria 'safe zone'
- Austria: Women with leak-prone breast implants compensated
- Liverpool's Klopp concerned by possible Neymar transfer
- Telecom carrier fined NT$1 million for poor service
- Union, feds at odds on countering surge in coal mine deaths
- Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko announces his retirement from boxing
- Stateless child in Taiwan adopted by European couple
- WADA insists Russia must accept findings of doping report
- China may lose the title of the “world’s most populous country” by 2024
- Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko retires
- Ukraine pulls 2 athletes from track worlds over rule breach
- Tillerson to raise US human rights concerns in Philippines
- Carrefour Taiwan rolls out deep discounts for Zhongyuan Ghost Festival
- Floods in Thailand leave 23 dead, $300 million in losses
- Harry Potter play's London leads heading to Broadway
- Look out for the new Usain! Will it be pronounced Wayde?
- 2 Israelis injured in Polish soccer hooligan attack
- Prague zoo: Quintuplet cheetah cubs doing well
- Firefighters combat blazes on French island of Corsica
- Time to get back to work, Arthur tells champion Pakistan
- Vietnam regrets Germany's comments on exile's kidnapping
- In a shift, Qatar to offer permanent residency to some
- University of Taipei signs MOU with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Historical injustices threaten another violent Kenya vote
- Turkey appoints Lucescu as national team manager
- Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening Lynn exhibit
- French president welcomes likely Neymar transfer
- Jordan court upholds life term for killing of 3 US troops
- Thai activist on trial for Facebook share of king profile
- Insurer Aetna beats 2Q forecasts, hikes 2017 outlook
- South Africa says national is released by al-Qaida extremists in Mali after 6 years
- After only 21 years, French priest becomes Taiwanese citizen
- South Africa says national released by extremists in Mali
- The Latest: French president welcomes likely Neymar transfer
- Libyan general orders navy to confront ships entering waters
- China helps search for missing US Navy sailor
- Spanish league: Neymar lawyer tries to pay release clause
- Bank of England keeps interest rates at record low
- Nigeria trade office in Taipei short of funds to relocate
- Euthanasia used for 4.5 percent of deaths in the Netherlands
- Bank of England cuts growth forecast for UK economy to 1.7 percent in 2017 and 1.6 percent in 2018
- Avon reports 2Q loss
- Iraqi weather service warns of brutal heat wave next week
- Merkel challenger Schulz: I'd be better at countering Trump
- Kosovo parliament holds inaugural session amid delays
- Czech central bank raises key interest rate to 0.25 percent
- China welcomes US assurances to North Korea, calls for talks
- Floods kill 7 and leave 27 missing in northern Vietnam
- The Latest: Contract workers injured in school collapse
- Avon CEO McCoy will leave the company
- The Latest: Bank of England cuts UK growth forecasts
- 4 UK men get long prison sentences for plotting attack
- Sketch of person of interest in NYC package blast released
- EU says contaminated egg scare now under control
- Spain: Police break up gang that smuggled Iranians to UK
- Recent earthquakes in central Oklahoma under investigation
- AP PHOTOS: Former Dutch prison helps asylum-seekers fit in
- Yum beats Street 2Q forecasts
- 4 hurt on deadly ride at Ohio State Fair remain hospitalized
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Rwandans overseas begin voting in presidential election
- Anne Tyler talks books, Baltimore and Donald Trump
- Allergan reports 2Q loss
- Iphone 8 will come with 'smart camera' scene recognition mode
- Predators captain Fisher retires after 17 seasons in NHL
- US applications for unemployment benefits down 5,000 to 240,000 last week
- Dominant India ends Day 1 of 2nd test at 344-3 vs. Sri Lanka
- Ex-bodyguard defends candid Princess Diana documentary
- US weekly requests for jobless aid down 5,000, to 240,000
- Warnings issued as heatwave hits parts of Romania
- 4 Siberian tiger cubs make public debut at Hamburg zoo
- The Latest: Trump blames Congress for poor Russia relations
- Convict with escape plan: Guards let him repair prison locks
- Dominant India ends Day 1 of 2nd test at 344-3 vs. Sri Lanka
- Taiwanese fraud suspects deported to China by Indonesia
- Coast Guard searching for missing French sailor
- Neymar leaves Barcelona without its heir to Lionel Messi
- Austria international Lazaro to join Hertha from Salzburg
- Sri Lanka-India 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Romania police seek international warrant for businessman
- No joke: Cuomo to appear at National Comedy Center site
- The Latest: Evacuations, injuries as fires blaze in Greece
- FedEx, in online pivot, backs away from holiday surcharges
- TreeHouse Foods to lay off 375 workers and close 2 factories
- Swiss court upholds conviction over alleged Nazi salute
- Public hearing on Wisconsin $3B Foxconn tax break bill
- Cops: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman's home
- French president visits children at charity holiday program
- De Grasse delayed: Injury derails showdown with Bolt
- Ex-Disney CEO Eisner buys English soccer club Portsmouth
- Gay former Topeka mayoral candidate says he got threats
- Global Forecast-Asia
- IS calls young men to arms in eastern Syria
- How realistic are plans to ban new gas and diesel cars?
- 13-time motorbike world champ Nieto in critical condition
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open mixed on Wall Street
- Man sentenced in Denmark for Copenhagen riots
- Police: Woman taped up 92-year-old man, stole his debit card
- Jury deliberates for 4th day at Martin Shkreli's fraud trial
- I-Mei Foods begins operation of radiation laboratory, a first for Taiwan’s private sector
- Kidd Creole awaits arraignment in NYC on murder charge
- PSG signing Neymar a PR coup for isolated Qatar
- Cambodian police detain former Hun Sen ally in drug case
- Orders at US factories climbed 3 percent in June; gains mostly came from surge in aircrafts
- US factory orders rose in June as demand for aircraft soared
- Man running across US for charity is struck by car in Ohio
- 3 charged in bribery conspiracy tied to marijuana dispensary
- Manager: Afghan robotics competitor's dad killed in attack
- Average US mortgage rates steady; 30-year at 3.93 percent
- Stocks start lower as tech companies and banks slip
- Sonny Bill Williams cleared to play in test vs Australia
- Family of Chicago stabbing victim asks for privacy
- AP names 3 new deputy chiefs of bureau in Washington
- Firefighters battle blaze at Tokyo's famed Tsukiji market
- US services firms register slowest growth in nearly a year
- Labor board's newest member is lawyer and onetime GOP aide
- APNewsBreak: Feds back in 'Gasland' town to test water, air
- Music festival opens in Poland despite pressure from govt
- Irak pronostica fuerte ola de calor para semana próxima
- Mexico City's new double-decker buses don't fit everywhere
- Chile Congress OK's bill to legalize abortion in some cases
- Trump to hold campaign rally in West Virginia
- 4 sanctuary cities facing loss of crime-fighting assistance
- End your car lease without getting dinged
- UK court increases sentence for surgeon who maimed patients
- Teva Pharmaceutical swings to 2Q loss, slashes outlook
- 'Dukes of Hazzard' star faces indecent assault, drug charges
- Judge to rule on halting New Jersey sand dune project
- Senior Democrat seeks documents from Flynn business partner
- 119 dolphins died this year on Romania's Black Sea coast
- Wimbledon finalist Cilic to miss Montreal
- Oscar Pistorius taken to hospital, reports say chest pains
- Wie takes early lead in Women's British Open
- Body found in Grand Canyon, believed to be Texas woman
- Officials: Woman found dead in US park was from China
- 'Difficult People' star Julie Klausner: making it look easy
- Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge in 'Harry Potter', dies at 91
- Senate panel approves bill to cut off US aid to Palestinians
- The Latest: 2 tons of seized ivory is being crushed in NYC
- Bridal shop that refused lesbians says it's getting threats
- Bieber won't be cited after hitting photographer with truck
- Game wardens end search for priest, 85, missing for 2 weeks
- Fognini, Kohlschreiber advance to semis at Generali Open
- Trump to announce new ways to help veterans get medical care
- Gore wants 'Inconvenient Sequel' ideas to follow people home
- Pilot, 2 trainees dead in military plane crash in Djibouti
- The Latest: Body found near trail in bottom of Grand Canyon
- Instructor, trainee quizzed after Portugal beach plane crash
- Scientists ID tiny prehistoric sea worm with 50 head spines
- 2 killed in Georgian breakaway province in arms depot blasts
- Woman sentenced to 8 years for Red Cross embezzlement
- Air France expands North Korea no-go zone after missile test
- Norman Rockwell Museum building considered as pot dispensary
- Lewandowski's Ohio trips reveal his many Trump-related roles
- Austria: Men who killed 79 sheep guilty of animal cruelty
- Grand jury: Driver was texting when she killed 2 teen girls
- Mexico seizes 37 gallons of morphine used to make heroin
- Bardet to compete at Spanish Vuelta
- Fannie Mae posts $3.2B profit in 2Q; to pay $3.1B dividend
- Former head of veterans hospital in nation's capital fired
- Spanish soccer club Barcelona says Neymar's representatives have paid 222 million euros to release him from contract
- Pulse gunman's wife plans to say she suffered PTSD
- Ford Explorer fumes have police departments worried
- Kellogg to join probiotic craze with Special K cereal
- France, UK, Japan want speedy vote on new NKorea sanctions
- Senate OKs Trump's pick for No. 2 job at Energy Department
- Thousands march in Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade
- Father: Indiana soldier among 2 killed in Afghanistan attack
- The Latest: Labor sec'y says balance required in immigration
- New Hampshire is no 'drug-infested den,' state leaders say
- North Dakota gets no takers on old governor's mansion
- Supreme Court to allow electronic filing in November
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Ex-New York speaker can appeal case to Supreme Court
- GOP senators reject Trump's blaming Congress for Russia rift
- Rep. Maxine Waters to be honored at BET's Black Girls Rock
- How soccer's financial rules impact Neymar's move to Paris
- Police: Man smothered 11-year-old while trying to rape her
- Senate passes legislation to ensure no halt in FDA reviews
- Official says car bomber rams Afghan security post, 2 dead
- Grandmother of mauled boy had been cited for animals in past
- Mexico seizes jaguar that was being walked in a park
- Argentina court upholds closure of probe targeting president
- Israeli police: PM suspected of breach of trust, bribes
- Bolt, Farah headline the 1st day of world championships
- Media groups ask Turkey for release of French journalist
- Review: In 'The Dark Tower,' franchise visions fall flat
- The Latest: Lewandowski avoids answering about payday lender
- The Latest: Family of boy encouraged to kill self 'haunted'
- 60-year-old man charged in slaying of Wayne State officer
- Officials: Trump greenlights attack planes for Nigeria
- Egypt raises water, sewage bills as part of reform program
- Executive exonerated in World Trade Center rebuilding fraud
- Trump talked tersely with leaders of Mexico, Australia
- EU official Tusk worried Poland moving toward leaving bloc
- The Latest: 7 earthquakes hit Oklahoma City area in 3 days
- Canada OKs Idaho company's genetically engineered potatoes
- New trial ordered for ex-cop convicted of killing friend
- Egypt court sentences 50 policemen to 3 years over strike
- Hacker who helped stop May cyberattack is detained in US, charged with creating banking malware
- Sessions, intelligence officials to announce leak crackdown
- The Latest: Foxconn CEO reiterates investment, jobs promises
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Denmark beats Austria on penalties in Women's Euros semi
- CORRECTS: Woman who sent boyfriend texts urging him to kill himself is sentenced to 15 months in jail for manslaughter
- Mexico says NAFTA rules of origin may be toothless
- Rapper Macklemore cited for driving on suspended license
- Miller comments on Lazarus poem echo far right opinions
- Want to own a piece of Fatburger? You may soon be able to
- The Latest: Another hot day scorches Pacific Northwest
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- How does Jack die? Answer coming in 'This is Us' season 2
- Hacker who helped stop ransomware attack arrested in US
- Ecuador leader strips vice president of powers due to corruption case
- The Latest: Prosecutors say Wopat grabbed colleague's butt
- The Latest: Air traveler sees texts, aids sex-abuse arrests
- Congregation at oldest US synagogue reviewing legal options
- Vasyl Lomachenko finds peace, focus in California training
- Interior head says fences mended with senator over beers
- Ecuador president strips VP of powers over bribe allegations
- Brazil forward Neymar joins Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in world-record deal
- Thomas Pieters takes 1-shot lead at Firestone
- Parolee accused of killing cab driver had been deemed a risk
- No cops, no problem: Alaska town loses police, but not order
- Polygamous leader's alleged memory loss could delay trial
- Boston's TD Garden pays $1.65M after not hosting fundraisers
- Venezuela's top prosecutor seeks court order to halt installation of new, all-powerful constitutional assembly
- The Latest: Rapper Kidd Creole arraigned on murder charges
- Odd sounds, altitude struggles seen before small plane crash
- The Latest: Baltimore police won't enforce immigration laws
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Trump hedges as military presents new Afghanistan strategy
- The Latest: Venezuela prosecutor tries anew to stop assembly
- Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
- Russian opposition leader Navalny and his 2 associates fined
- Mexican priest dies 3 months after knife attack
- Huntington Library launches 2-year restoration of 'Blue Boy'
- Teva and 3D Systems slide while Kellogg and Tesla jump
- Arizona immigrant rights leader killed by red-light runner
- FDA OKs new drug to treat all forms of hepatitis C
- Trump-supported immigration legislation spurs outcry
- Inky water near Niagara Falls leads to call for resignations
- Average US mortgage rates little changed; 30-year 3.93 pct
- Official: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Democrat, switching to Republican Party as President Trump visits his state
- NBC announced season 2 for 'Will & Grace' reboot pre-debut
- West Virginia governor, a Democrat, to switch to Republican
- Military scrambles for transgender policy after Trump tweets
- The Latest: North Carolina island to get power back Friday
- The Latest: Driller says no threat in 'Gasland' town
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Neymar's move joins landmark deals in soccer history
- Rap mogul Suge Knight accused of threatening film director
- NY Jets owner, former Sen. Hutchison confirmed as diplomats
- The Latest: Lawyer says president not under investigation
- Klitschko was dominant but never really got his due
- Dunkin' without the 'Donuts'? Maybe
- Tigers place Fulmer on disabled list with elbow injury
- Congress recessing, leaving much undone, tensions with Trump
- Anger in Dominican city after activist killed during protest
- Darvish thanks Rangers fans in full-page ad
- Man back in immigration custody after claim of 2013 rape
- South Dakota governor launches initiative on workforce
- Puerto Rico gov vows to fight possible furloughs amid crisis
- Broxton drives in go-ahead run, Brewers top Cardinals 2-1
- The Latest: Mental exam ordered for man in officer's slaying
- APNewsBreak: Flynn details tie to data firm, transition pay
- The Latest: 2 confirmed dead in Nevada sky-diving accident
- Arizona high court rules for rancher in cattle brand fight
- Crusaders unchanged for Super Rugby final
- Caesars reports narrower 2Q loss, uptick in revenue
- It's here: Major League Soccer implements video replay
- Indians piecing 'pen together with Miller out with injury
- Drought spreads and intensifies across US Northern Plains
- NBA board approves Pistons' downtown move
- Jets rookie Jamal Adams sprains ankle during practice
- Vanity Fair stands by Angelina Jolie cover story
- Utah heads to Europe looking to grow after heavy turnover
- Mladenovic upset, Halep advances at Citi Open
- Dubai's 86-story Torch tower, one of the world's tallest residential buildings, catches fire
- Hikers form human chain in flood-swollen Utah river
- The Latest: Patrol didn't follow up sex assault allegations
- House that inspired Stephen King's 'Pet Sematary' for sale
- Flames engulf residential skyscraper in Dubai
- Police hope new sketch helps find abductor of Ripken's mom
- 49ers release receiver Bruce Ellington
- 'Real Housewives of New York' cast member ending marriage
- Local NAACP pushes back against Missouri travel advisory
- 2 killed in Nevada sky-diving accident near Lake Tahoe
- NTSB report: No storms in area before Wisconsin plane crash
- Records: 2 Colorado teens killed execution-style over purse
- Stephen Curry heats up after slow start in pro golf debut
- Senate confirms Trump choice to head commodity agency
- The Latest: Woman yells about gunfire at San Francisco park
- All sit: Yankees sit struggling Judge against Indians
- Senate approves FERC nominees, restores voting quorum
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- The Latest: Trump blasts Democrats for fueling Russia 'hoax'
- Casino industry in US has new rules for responsible gambling
- 3 people shot at San Francisco park packed with families
- The Latest: Court hearing reset for UK hacker arrested in US
- Ex-Catholic bishop of Phoenix accused of sex abuse of boy
- Australia police: Men tried to get bomb on Sydney plane
- The Latest: W. Virginia gov. announces party switch to GOP
- BC-GLF--Women's British Open Scores
- Steve Harvey: Leaked memo a learning experience for him
- Home run! Kano à Chiayi
- UN study: Extremist fighters lack good education and jobs
- Crews rescue woman, dog missing since Monday near Mount Si
- Goldschmidt's third homer of game lifts D'backs over Cubs
- BC-GLF--Bridgestone Invitational Scores
- Australia wins Tournament of Nations in 6-1 win over Brazil
- Taipei protests Jakarta's deportation of Taiwanese suspects to China
- Orioles turn triple play against Tigers
- Source: Toyota, Mazda plan EV partnership, possible US plant
- Kuhl's strong outing leads Pirates past Reds 6-0
- Taiwan Headline News
- Cannabis company plans to turn desert town into pot paradise
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- MOFA youth ambassadors prepare for tours of South, Southeast Asia
- Trump names campaign donor to be US ambassador to Spain
- Officials: NC paratrooper among 2 killed in Afghanistan
- Taiwan’s real food scandal – US imports
- China warns Indian troops to get out of contested region
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Kluber fans 11 to lead Indians to 5-1 win over Yankees
- Huh has 1-point lead at Barracuda Championship
- Aussie skipper Price unbeaten in youth match racing regatta
- Airport MRT ridership to reach 10 million milestone in August
- Gallo goes deep again, Rangers top Twins 4-1 to start series
- Stars and starters sit out, Cowboys beat Cardinals 20-18
- 7 new caps in Wallabies squad for Bledisloe Cup
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Typhoon Noru to bring big swells to Taiwan
- Citi Open Results
- All-powerful Venezuelan assembly to open amid protests
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- A journalist's murder underscores growing threat in Mexico
- A journalist's murder underscores growing danger in Mexico
- LEADING OFF: Darvish makes Dodgers debut; Judge off bench
- Australian PM: Trump relationship 'warm' despite transcripts
- Rapinoe leads US' 3-0 rout of Japan in tournament finale
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Homeless and on heroin, but turned away from treatment
- WTA Bank of the West Classic Results
- Pakistan's president to swear in new Cabinet ministers
- 'Comfort Women' Film Festival debuts in Taipei
- The Jacinda effect: New Zealand politician enjoys rapid rise
- 5 things to watch in the US government's July jobs report
- Not yet a great club, PSG signs big coup with Neymar
- Man still in critical condition after Minnesota school blast
- VW executive scheduled to plead guilty in emissions scandal
- Wisconsin Sikh tragedy forms mission to combat hatred
- Sea dispute, N. Korea, Muslim militants top ASEAN meetings
- Police ID man who fired on Chinese Consulate, took own life
- Flames engulf 86-story residential skyscraper in Dubai
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders,Writethru
- Citi Open Results
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- Asian stocks mixed as US jobs, politics in focus
- Grand jury declines to indict officer who killed Emirati man
- Israel's 'crown prince' Netanyahu under fire for crude post
- Toyota's quarterly profit improves on strong sales
- ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results
- Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman's burqa
- Rwandans vote in presidential election
- How does Jack die? Answer coming in 'This Is Us' season 2
- The Royal Bank of Scotland swings to a profit in 2Q
- Cambodia's PM wants US-born grandchild to not be American
- Kluber fans 11 as Indians beat Yankees 5-1
- Baltimore residents propose 3-day cease-fire
- Domestic demand powered German factory orders higher in June
- Employer-based health coverage likely to stay awhile
- Police seek gunman who wounded 3 at San Francisco Park
- Laugh more and people will think you're rich
- Summer storm delays flights, causes power outages in Phoenix
- Taiwan MOE mulls measures for recruiting, retaining top academic talents
- Cannabis company plans to turn desert town into pot paradise
- Workers at Mississippi Nissan plant casting ballots on union
- Police investigating mystery hair thief in northern India
- German supermarket chain yanks eggs amid pesticide scare
- Source: Toyota, Mazda plan EV partnership, possible US plant
- Trump hedges as military presents new Afghanistan strategy
- Report: Egyptian policeman, civilian die in drive-by attack
- India 442-5 at lunch day 2 of 22nd test vs. Sri Lanka
- AP source: Mueller using grand jury in DC in Russia probe
- Military scrambles for transgender policy after Trump tweets
- Congress recessing, leaving much undone, tensions with Trump
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Ex-Catholic bishop of Phoenix accused of sex abuse of boy
- APNewsBreak: Flynn details tie to data firm, transition pay
- Taiwanese scientist discovers mushrooms could help fight greenhouse gasses
- Blast targets al-Qaida office in Syria, causing casualties
- OSCE urges Poland show 'restraint' against critical reporter
- Security staff strike poses queue chaos at Barcelona airport
- Davis Cup singles matches to remain best of 5 sets
- Nice pineapples: 'Apple-Pen' singer marries swimsuit model
- Cambodian police net 175 Chinese suspects in phone fraud
- UN report details killings, butchery in Congo this year
- Toyota and Mazda say they will set up a $1.6 billion joint-venture plant in the U.S., creating 4,000 jobs.
- Germany: Man convicted over rape, killing of Chinese student
- Italian wine harvest begins 10 days early with heat, drought
- Taiwan to ban all cosmetics containing microbeads
- Hundreds of fans line up at PSG store for Neymar jerseys
- Ethiopia lifts state of emergency imposed in October
- Gogoro revs up Taiwan's green transport
- The Latest: Hundreds line up at PSG store for Neymar jerseys
- Trump talked tersely with leaders of Mexico, Australia
- US confirms airstrike killed al-Shabab commander in Somalia
- A year later, Olympic displaced are left to rebuild lives
- Germany's Air Berlin reaches cooperation deal with JetBlue
- England wins toss and bats in final test vs. South Africa
- MLS gaining respectability, soccer league 'on a good path'
- Kenya's most famous activist campaigns for parliament
- France's Macron pushes for mediation role in Venezuela
- EU beauty pageant: cities vie to host agencies departing UK
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 8/7/2017
- 10 best souvenirs to bring back from Taipei
- China sentences ex-provincial leader to life for corruption
- EU: 850,000 refugees in Turkey benefit from cash assistance
- Denmark's French-born prince causes a stir
- India declares on 622-9 in 2nd test vs. Sri Lanka
- Possible new Banksy graffiti surfaces on West Bank barrier
- Computer law expert says British hacker arrest problematic
- The Latest: Italy: Migrant mission off Libya going ahead
- Bear seriously injures employee in Sweden animal park
- The Latest: Trump on Russia: 'We won. Move on'
- Balotelli returns home as Nice faces Napoli in UCL playoffs
- Girl, 8, dies months after drinking boiling water on a dare
- Pence to speak at Koch brothers-hosted summit
- Draw for the Champions League playoffs
- Turkey arrests 24 in police exam fraud linked to coup probe
- Archbishop blames parents for enrollment decision
- Philippine Catholic nun given ROC citizenship
- Italy art museum shuts amid heat wave due to faulty air con
- Israeli media: Netanyahu's former aide to testify against PM
- AP PHOTOS: Children in war-torn Ukraine learn the art of war
- Smog-eating tower featuring luxury apartments in Taipei opening soon
- Center-left government of major German state loses majority
- French mainland sends help to fight Corsica forest fire
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - August 4
- Irish PM: Brexit is huge challenge, needs unique solutions
- Ackman seeks control of ADP and ouster of CEO
- Russia's emergency situations ministry says 17 people are unaccounted for in a flood inside a diamond mine
- Russian diamond mine floods in Siberia; 17 people missing
- England 67-1 after winning toss in 4th test vs. South Africa
- 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan
- AC Milan to face Macedonian side Shkendija in Europa League
- US employers added strong 209K jobs in July, unemployment rate ticks down to 4.3 percent
- US trade deficit narrowed to $43.6 billion in June, as exports hit highest level since December 2014
- US trade deficit narrowed to $43.6 billion in June
- Taipei North Gate Square launched after renovation
- The Latest: Vatican urges calm in Venezuela
- Iran condemns its soccer players for match with Israeli team
- Texas man pleads guilty to smuggling circuits overseas
- Taiwan to hold tourism week event in New York
- White House anger over leaks grows, crackdown promised
- Sri Lankan students protest private medical university
- The Latest: Classes delayed in school explosion, collapse
- Kohlschreiber beats Fognini to reach Generali Open final
- Trump to discuss hurricane season with emergency officials
- Ex-'Prairie Home' host Garrison Keillor busy as he nears 75
- Q&A: Damian Marley talks new solo music, marijuana business
- 2 senior Hamas members visit Iran in rare good will mission
- Kenyan pastor extradited from UK to face child theft charges
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Jury deliberates for 5th day at Martin Shkreli's fraud trial
- Airstrikes kill 12 civilians northern Yemen
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- Propane fire out after derailment; sulfur fire still burning
- The Latest: Neighbors help Macedonia fight wildfires
- The Latest: Police plan extra patrols after park shooting
- Ziering: 'Sharknado' has 'secret sauce' he can't explain
- Christie to see Cowboys owner's induction into Hall of Fame
- Russian opposition leader's extended probation clouds plans
- Complaint: Trump strategist may have improper PR arrangement
- Tony Granato to coach US men's hockey at Olympics
- Stocks inch higher as employers add more jobs than expected
- Warden replaced at prison where inmate escaped last month
- UK judge refuses extradition request for Russian businessman
- Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
- The Latest: VW executive pleads guilty in emissions scandal
- Trump whips up supporters against Russia probe
- European court halts deportation of Uzbek journalist
- Cops: Rant about salad with too-few cucumbers ends in arrest
- Defending champion Stan Wawrinka withdraws from US Open with an injured knee
- Defending champ Wawrinka out of US Open
- Surveillance drone to fly at Trump golf course during visit
- Singapore bans Chinese-American scholar as foreign agent
- Furloughs approved for 1st time in Puerto Rico's history
- Myanmar court grants bail for editor in defamation case
- Construction worker buried alive when wall collapses on him
- Kosovo political parties fail to elect parliament's speaker
- Maria Elena Salinas leaving Univision's nightly newscast
- Bolt, Farah in early action at world championships
- Charles Oakley has deal on charges over melee at Knicks game
- Polish soccer club denies its fans attacked Israelis
- Peru court rejects freedom for jailed ex-President Humala
- Man dies in derelict building collapse in western Greek port
- UEFA charges Polish club over banner honoring Nazi victims
- 4 cleared of using police helicopter to film nude sunbathers
- Coast Guard awards medals for videotaped rescue during flood
- The Latest: Island stores, cafes prep for tourist return
- Obamas head to Vineyard as Trump decamps for Jersey
- US investigating allegations of torture by Cameroon troops
- Police: Stabbing suspects made donation in victim's name
- The Latest: Trump admin warns against classified info leaks
- Norman Rockwell's family opposed to sale of artist's work
- Cornell's daughter honors father, Chester Bennington in song
- EU slaps sanctions on 3 Russians, firms over Crimea turbines
- UN agency cites jump in migrant deaths on US-Mexico border
- Neymar latest chapter in long Brazilian tradition at PSG
- Iowa trial set for January for 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules
- Spieth feeling no pressure in another pursuit of history
- PGA Championship capsules
- Woman saves piglet from traffic, raises cash for its surgery
- Bach: No decision on Russia until committees finish work
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- At least 2 killed in car bomb blast in Somalia's capital
- Interior watchdog reviewing Zinke's calls to Alaska senators
- Amanda Knox: Woman in texting suicide case deserves sympathy
- 2 teen campers, pilot killed in plane crash in Switzerland
- Suspect in Jamaican lottery scam pleads not guilty in US
- The Latest: Medals to be awarded before competition starts
- Alberto Culver founder, horse breeder Lavin dies at 97
- 2 Martin Shkrelis turn up in same courtroom, with same judge
- Romania govt adopts measures to crack down on illegal labor
- Trophies stolen from home of former US Open runner-up Vinci
- Substance sickens at least 10 people at Kansas City IRS site
- Taylor Swift, ex-radio host head to court over groping claim
- Venezuela Constituent Assembly meets for first time amid foreign criticism, protests
- Gov. LePage stands by criticism of senators over health vote
- Smoke wafts outside Grand Central Terminal after street fire
- Secret Service command post inside Trump Tower has moved out
- US rig count decreases by 4 this week to 954
- 4th test: England 260-6 on Day 1 vs. South Africa
- Curator: Plant, animal collection survived university fire
- Clemson basketball looks to create bonds on Spanish trip
- Do trade deficits make the US a global weakling? Not so fast
- Pipes collapse at Indiana Rolls-Royce plant; no injuries
- Nigerian man charged in US school districts phishing scam
- Federal appeals court overturns Blackwater contractor's murder conviction in 2007 slayings of 14 Iraqi civilians
- Israel to probe Jordan shooting that sparked diplomatic spat
- Inactive grenade prompts evacuation at Puerto Rico airport
- Lowe's to lay off delivery workers across the country
- US court upends murder conviction of Blackwater contractor
- With all-powerful assembly, is Venezuela still a democracy?
- Hit song 'Despacito' becomes most viewed video on YouTube
- Officials want R. Kelly concert canceled after media report
- England vs. South Africa 4th Test Scoreboard
- Saudi Arabia defends judiciary amid outcry over executions
- Latest 'Game of Thrones' episode leaked online
- :-( Filmgoer accused of performing lewd act at 'Emoji Movie'
- 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial
- Egypt raises transportation fares by 50 percent
- Trump volunteer sues GOP over health overhaul repeal failure
- Recalls this week: iPhone cases, children's building sets
- The Latest: EPA considers paying damages over mine spill
- Farms drawing diners who eat near crops that produced food
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Lebanon's Hezbollah says army to lead battle against IS
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Cops: Too many boaters cruise into Niagara Falls danger zone
- The Latest: Shkreli upbeat, defiant after NYC conviction
- Diplomat: $1 billion in NKorea exports would be banned by UN
- Democrats differ: Should party back anti-abortion candidates
- Mexican court forbids imports of US potatoes
- I.K. Kim handles bad weather to take British Open lead
- The Latest: Federal response to Kansas City IRS building
- Interior won't change Arizona monument designation
- Newport Jazz Festival kicks off 3 days of music
- Leaked Trump transcripts the latest risk to US diplomacy
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Mom files $4.2M suit against woman in texting suicide case
- Grand jury declines to indict officer who fatally shot man
- Huff, puff, pass? AG's pot fury not echoed by task force
- Kenya opposition says police raid its vote tallying center
- Weight Watchers and Yelp climb, while Viacom and Fluor slip
- Western desert communities mop up after summer storms
- The Latest: Police: Stabbing suspect apologizes in video
- Cynthia Nixon emerges as possible NY gubernatorial candidate
- PGA Championship, hole by hole
- Tourist bus runs off road in northern Italy, driver killed
- Czech defender Mateju moves to EPL newcomer Brighton
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Blue Apron to shutdown facility, 470 may lose jobs
- The Latest: Early returns show Rwanda president leading vote
- Gigi Fernandez improves New York Empire in coaching debut
- Monaco starts title defense with 3-2 win over Toulouse
- Athletes upgraded at worlds after doping cases
- BC-US--Index, US
- US officially tells UN it wants out of Paris climate deal
- Debut novelist among winners of American Book Awards
- Warm winter, monsoon rain leading to bee attacks in Arizona
- Judge: Federal utility must remove coal ash at power plant
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Doctor told to stop marketing 3-person baby technique
- Air Force signs contract for 2 presidential aircraft
- GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
- Banks collapse around Florida sinkhole that swallowed homes
- Teen suspect in school rape case pleads to child porn charge
- EPA chief to reconsider paying claims over mine waste spill
- Profit at Buffett's Berkshire falls 15 percent as costs rise
- Utah commission: Keep 'Negro Bill Canyon' the same
- The Latest: Trump, Macron discuss international issues
- Catch Bolt in his final 100 at worlds? Coleman thinks he can
- Man charged in shooting death of Italian tourist in Arkansas
- Wells Fargo needs more time to review customer allegations
- Farah upstages Bolt at worlds, and it took an amazing race
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- France sees first-ever panda birth, and death
- Philly's Walk of Fame to welcome Jill Scott, Patti LaBelle
- Wembley test for Chelsea, Arsenal after tough offseason
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Worlds Results
- Priest accused of embezzlement seeks $800K seized by police
- ESPN takes over England's League Championship in US
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- The Latest: Union voting closes at Mississippi Nissan plant
- Australian Rugby says it knows of Melbourne Rebels sale
- Minnesota man accused of using forced labor in restaurant
- Walker managing fatigue, builds 2-shot lead at Firestone
- Chicago to sue US Justice Department over funding threat
- New Mexico cow shootings spark fears of serial cattle killer
- Mitchell Swepson named in Australia test squad
- LEADING OFF: Murphy rakes at Wrigley Field
- US Navy ends search for sailor thought lost in west Pacific
- Child porn suspect arrested in Texas, extradited to New York
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Aussie skipper Price tops youth fleet after round-robins
- Darvish throws gem in Dodgers debut, beats Mets 6-0
- The Latest: Southeast Asian diplomats open talks in Manila
- Citi Open Results
- Weather: Hot day with afternoon thunderstorms expected in the mountains
- WTA Bank of the West Classic Results
- Nine-run fourth propels Houston to 16-7 win over Toronto
- Nissan says United Auto Workers lose again in South as Mississippi assembly plant workers reject union by 2-1 margin
- Darvish makes strong debut as Dodgers crush Mets 6-0
- Today in History
- Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?
- Head of Venezuela's super assembly vows to target opponents
- Experts: Lack of remorse could bite 'Pharma Bro'
- Curry misses cut, still impresses golf's best
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Visitors to Lucy comedy festival can see Carlin's notes
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Werenski eagles No. 18 for 2-point lead in Reno
- Traffic controls for Universiade being tested in Taipei on Saturday
- Orix Buffaloes sign outfielder Romero to new 3-year contract
- Rwanda's longtime president easily wins third term in election he had called 'a formality'
- Rwanda leader wins 3rd term in vote he called 'a formality'
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,Writethru
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- North Carolina islands expect busy Saturday after outage
- ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results
- Rest up, Congress, there's a load of work awaiting in autumn
- Property transactions in Taiwan's 6 major cities down in July
- Justice Department promises to go after government leaks
- Former officials warn of damage from leaked conversations
- Idea of Democrats funding anti-abortion candidates draws ire
- Task force on marijuana law offers little on new policies
- Darvish strikes out 10 in Dodger debut as LA downs Mets 6-0
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- Police: Chicago stabbing death suspects surrender peacefully
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders Writethru
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- UAW defiant in Mississippi loss as union opponents celebrate
- Myanmar troops arrest Rohingya suspects; 6 Buddhists killed
- Supporters of deposed Pakistan PM welcome him in Islamabad
- 3 Kashmir rebels killed in fighting with Indian troops
- India forces Sri Lanka follow on with 439-run lead
- A's Matt Joyce calls fan gay slur during heated exchange
- Jones scores 19 points as Connecticut edges Phoenix 93-92
- Ieremia resigns as Samoa national coach
- Taipei City Mayor says U.S. helping Taipei with counter-terrorism preparedness
- Canada goalkeeper Labbe candid about her depression
- PGA Championship, Grand Slam capsules
- Taiwan traditional seed shop run by fourth generation of same family
- Road accident kills 4 Spanish nationals, driver in India
- Southeast Asia issues strong rebuke, warning to North Korea
- Netflix to launch the first Chinese-language original series from Taiwan
- Taichung Comic Arts Festival to open in central Taiwan on August 11
- Kenya faces last day of campaigning before presidential vote
- Stinky tofu ranks top of the Taipei night market food
- Turkey reinforces military units on Syrian border
- Van Niekerk starts at worlds in qualifying for 400 meters
- The Latest: American, Canadian detained ahead of Kenya vote
- Open conflict triggers concern Poland might leave EU next
- The Latest: Walsh's 1st throw puts him into shot put final
- AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
- Self-Driving Shuttle Bus EZ10 completes road tests in Taipei
- British hospital worker defends staff in Charlie Gard case
- 'Lucifer' heat wave keeps parts of Europe in red alert
- French zoo works to keep alive panda cub after its twin died
- Terror not suspected in German crowd crashes; 1 killed
- Neymar to miss PSG league opener because of paperwork issues
- Putin goes fishing in Russia's Siberia mountains
- Ministry of Interior says Taiwan's crime rate has declined
- Chinese government dissuades students from studying in Taiwan
- First nationwide indigenous language radio station broadcast set for Aug. 9
- Italian cardinal, seen as 2005 papal candidate, dies at 83
- 19 migrants reach Spain's coast in 2 small boats
- German publisher sues Turkey over jailing of reporter
- Venezuelan security forces surround chief prosecutor's office ahead of possible removal
- Sri Lanka reaches 209-2, needing 230 to avoid innings defeat
- The Latest: Venezuelan troops surround prosecutor's office
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Russia's ex-ambassador to US rejects accusations of meddling
- 3,500 Brazilian soldiers enter Rio slums amid violence spike
- Formosa Petrochemical to hike fuel price next week
- Bairstow out for 99 but England in control vs. South Africa
- Trump counters criticism of his national security adviser
- U.S. Marine officials say a search is underway for service members after the "mishap" of an aircraft off Australia coast
- Should springing of US terrorism convicts alarm Americans?
- Milan police arrest man in kidnapping of British model
- NATO says killed Afghan inside attacker in self-defense
- Search on after US Marines aircraft 'mishap' off Australia
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Irish PM: 'Matter of time' for N. Ireland and gay marriage
- Iran's president Rouhani sworn in for second term
- Kohlschreiber beats Sousa for Generali Open title
- Bayern's technical director Reschke leaves to join Stuttgart
- US campaign data firm: Kenya to deport CEO who worked with opposition presidential candidate
- California speaker recall effort reflects Democratic tension
- Nation's oldest coal-fired steamboat returns to Mystic River
- Police investigate blast at Minnesota mosque; nobody hurt
- US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21
- The Latest: US Marine aircraft crashes, leaving 3 missing
- What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual
- Death row inmate who hanged self didn't want prison change
- Russian miner rescued from flooded mine, 8 still missing
- Venezuela chief prosecutor says security forces have barred her from her offices
- South American trade bloc Mercosur decides to suspend Venezuela for failing to follow democratic norms
- The Latest: Police seek cause of Minnesota mosque blast
- Venezuela constitutional assembly votes unanimously to remove chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega from office
- Food is free for the taking at floating 'forest' in NYC
- Crusaders beat Lions 25-17 for 8th Super Rugby title
- Judge: Cleveland not liable for 3 men's false imprisonment
- Crusaders beat 14-man Lions 25-17 in Super Rugby final
- Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat
- Like father, like son: Kenya goes to polls in family affair
- Not so fast: LA still has business to settle on road to '28
- The Latest: US 'disturbed by irregularities' in Rwanda vote
- Guam high school students to learn more about decolonization
- Most residents allowed home after Pennsylvania derailment
- Congressmen oppose Texas wildlife refuge as border wall site
- The Latest: Professor faces hearing in Chicago killing
- Bear trashes, crashes sport utility vehicle in Colorado
- Without Neymar, PSG wins season-opener against Amiens
- Philadelphia officer to be dismissed amid beating allegation
- Berlin: 2 Chinese tourists detained for making Nazi salutes
- Mercosur trade bloc suspends Venezuela on democracy concerns
- Turkey's president declares dress code for suspects on trial
- Israeli official: Netanyahu not forced to resign if indicted
- Super Rugby Champions
- PGA Championship, anniversaries
- PGA Championship trivia quiz
- Coast Guard suspends search for missing French sailor
- School district aims to open on time after massive vandalism
- Chappelle on 30 years in showbiz and sensitivity in comedy
- Merritt clears a hurdle, returns to worlds with new kidney
- The Latest: Fire empties Greek island village amid heatwave
- Greece: Man charged with starting 16 fires near Athens
- Indian boxer offers peace belt after beating Chinese rival
- Former officer says he looked at nude photos for research
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Kim builds a 6-shot lead in Women's British Open
- UN Security Council votes unanimously to impose new sanctions on North Korea including banning $1 billion in exports
- UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea
- Trump takes break from White House with 'working vacation'
- Abbas says will keep up financial pressure on Hamas in Gaza
- Venezuela's Ortega refuses to recognize removal as chief prosecutor by pro-government constitutional assembly
- The Latest: McMaster stresses North Korea threat
- England vs. South Africa 4th Test Scoreboard
- Springboks captain Whiteley out for another 6 weeks
- Activists protest Rio water, filthy despite Olympic promises
- Venezuela's constitutional assembly swears in loyalist as chief prosecutor to replace ousted Ortega
- Before moving to PSG, Neymar helped convince Alves to join
- BC-GLF--Women's British Open Scores
- Hannover fans stop friendly game at Burnley
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Usain Bolt finishes 3rd; Justin Gatlin wins 100 meters in Bolt's final individual race at a major championship
- Fox News host Eric Bolling suspended amid investigation
- Bayern beats Dortmund on penalties to win German Supercup
- Gunfire caused destructive blaze near California's Yosemite
- Worlds Results, 1 of 2
- Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10
- Local firefighters join battle against Canadian wildfires
- Super Rugby Playoffs Glance
- NASCAR XFINITY-Zippo 200 at The Glen Results
- Billions lost in nuclear power projects, with more bills due
- Canberra beats Cronulla to maintain playoffs charge in NRL
- Worlds Results, 2 of 2
- The Latest: Trump surprises guests attending wedding
- Cuba orders closure of fast-growing accounting cooperative
- TCU guard Fisher not going to Australia after knee injury
- N. Korean missiles add urgency to Hiroshima A-bomb appeals
- Team World beats Team Africa in NBA Africa Game
- Lochte finishes fifth in 100-meter backstroke
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Pieters, Zach Johnson share lead at Bridgestone Invitational
- Goydos shoots 60, part of 3-way tie at 3M Championship
- Oakland outfielder Matt Joyce suspended 2 games for gay slur
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-GLF--Bridgestone Invitational Scores
- BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores
- Gatlin takes gold, pays respect to Bolt at worlds
- Flyers-FC Dallas, Sums
- Impact-Orlando City SC, Sums
- Opare helps DC United to 1-1 draw with Toronto FC
- US military calls off search for 3 Marines whose aircraft crashed off Australia, shifts to recovery effort
- The Latest: Trump tweets support for North Korea sanctions
- Sock calls Citi Open surface probably 'worst court on tour'
- Minnesota United FC-Sounders, Sums
- Taiwanese police arrest 3 drug ring suspects after high-speed chase
- Sounders-Minnesota United FC, Sums
- Revolution-Fire, Sums
- For A Healthy and Joyous Father’s Day – Join Regent Taipei to Provide the Best Care for Dad this year!
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei presents a new menu and a delightful birthday package to indulge guests with an authentic Italian experience
- The biggest dining hall ever opened in Taiwan
- El líder opositor Leopoldo López es regresado a su casa tras pasar cuatro días en una cárcel militar, anuncia su esposa.
- Wife of Leopoldo Lopez says Venezuelan opposition leader has returned to house arrest
- El líder opositor Leopoldo López es regresado a su casa tras pasar cuatro días en una cárcel militar, anuncia su esposa.
- Aussie skipper Price wins youth world match racing regatta
- Today in History
- Dodgers continue incredible surge
- Dodgers hit 5 homers, beat Mets 7-4 to extend historic surge
- Taipei Universiade Opening Ceremony rehearsal
- As he so often did on the field, LT stole the show.
- Tillerson says new North Korea sanctions a 'good outcome'
- China appeals for new North Korea talks
- Venezuela opposition leader Lopez back under house arrest
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Maxine Waters, the rock star, shines at black women's event
- Vasyl Lomachenko defends belt, stops Marriaga after 7 rounds
- Sky tops Dream, Stars better Storm
- Hong Kong dissident bookseller hopes to open a bookstore in Taiwan
- Microsoft Surface Laptop becomes available in Taiwan Aug 8
- Cerezo Osaka beats Sapporo 3-1 to keep 1st place in J-League
- Chinese student pilot dies after Australia light plane crash
- The Latest: US, Koreas neighbors step up pressure on NKorea
- Northwestern professor, Oxford staffer jailed in stabbing
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Northwestern professor, Oxford staffer jailed in stabbing
- McConnell says he would consider continuing insurer payments
- Report: No mechanical issues before Emirates crash landing
- Disagreements over sea feud, N. Korea delay ASEAN communique
- Death toll from floods in northern Vietnam rises to 23
- Former champ Timothy Bradley announces his retirement
- Chinese foreign minister says he urged his North Korean counterpart to cease provocations, including missile tests
- Chicago on fire in beating Revolution 4-1
- Taichung Power Plant shut down for emergency troubleshooting
- Sri Lanka 302-4 at lunch day 4, following on vs. India
- Despite Trump claim, Hezbollah operation boosts Lebanon role
- Fire strikes another tower in the Dubai Marina
- The Latest: Dubai high-rise fire began on balcony
- Eiffel Tower: Police stop man with knife defying security
- Chinese official says talks for a South China Sea pact can start this year if "outside parties" won't cause disruption
- Taiwanese tennis star Lu Yen-hsun wins Chengdu Challenger singles title Sunday
- Sri Lanka vs. India 2nd test Result
- The Latest: China says sea feud talks can start this year
- Chinese official fired for not fighting extremism
- India beats Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs, wins series
- Taiwan police nab Korean suspect in connection with burglary of party headquarters
- Heptathlon, marathon dominate early going at worlds
- Sri Lanka-India 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Netanyahu aide says Israeli leader calm in face of charges
- Taiwan, USA reach WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup final
- France rethinks romance with Macron as his popularity sinks
- Tillerson meets top Russian diplomat after new US sanctions
- The Latest: Thiam retakes lead in heptathlon at worlds
- 3 dead and 7 injured after a hit and run accident in Pingtung
- Myanmar says no crimes against humanity in Rakhine violence
- Television personality Jeremy Clarkson hospitalized in Spain
- Europe egg scare: Belgium discovered contamination in June
- Syrian forces make gains in energy-rich Homs province
- Australian police release man arrested in plot to bomb plane
- Undertaker or caretaker? Trump's shifting health law role
- Despite Kremlin's warnings, Russians flock to Montenegro
- More long lines at Barcelona airport as staff strikes again
- Report: Iranian soldier opens fire at air base, wounds 10
- Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood feared the worst with cancer call
- The Latest: Trump's Ukraine envoy to visit Moscow for talks
- Technical fault spoils Germany's 1st use of video assistance
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Venezuela official says there has been a "terrorist attack" at a military base and several arrests have been made
- England builds 189-run lead after bowling out SA for 226
- The Latest: Venezuela official: Attack at military base
- German governor defends asking VW to vet speech on automaker
- Afghan official: Taliban kill 30 locals in northern province
- The Latest: Syria records 25 percent spike in tourist visits
- Kenya's deadly land invasions blamed on political incitement
- Struggling runner crosses finish line with competitor's help
- Marc Marquez wins Czech Grand Prix to increase overall lead
- Trump's unprecedented hands-on messaging carries risks
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Israel seeks to ban Al-Jazeera in the country
- Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case in Denver
- FBI investigators seek suspects in Minnesota mosque bombing
- Kenyan runner Kirui wins men's marathon title at worlds
- Macedonia declares state of emergency over wildfires, heat
- Army captures IS positions in east Lebanon
- Tomlinson steals the show at Hall of Fame induction ceremony
- 8 killed after gunman attacks church in southern Nigeria
- Growing bear population means thousands more teeth to sort
- Lille starts Bielsa era with 3-0 win over Ranieri's Nantes
- 1 person dead, 2 missing after boat sinks in English Channel
- Ivy League schools brace for scrutiny of race in admissions
- Arsenal beats Chelsea in shootout to win Community Shield
- White House: Trump 'not discussing' firing Mueller
- Fix New York's government? Some say key is new constitution
- 'Dark Tower' tops slow weekend with $19.5M at box office
- Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
- Airline: 2 planes clip wings at Toronto airport, no injuries
- Insider Q&A: Assessing the stock market boom
- EU envoy in Yemen for talks over UN plan to run key port
- Photograph is among the key evidence in Taylor Swift trial
- Woman arrested in fatal Arkansas shooting of Italian tourist
- The Netherlands beats Denmark 4-2 to win women's European soccer championship for first time
- Netherlands wins women's European soccer championship
- England 224-8 in 2nd innings, leads South Africa by 360
- Rights group: Israel bans Gazans from traveling with laptops
- NYC's long war on storefront porn reaches new tipping point
- The Latest: Governor condemns Minnesota mosque bombing
- Kyle Busch wins pole for Cup race at Watkins Glen
- Mormon missionary from Chile dies in Guatemala
- Royals' All-Star catcher Perez on DL with intercostal strain
- Jordan king to visit West Bank after Jerusalem shrine crisis
- The Latest: Fire burns unchecked on Greek island of Kythira
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Kim holds on to win Women's British Open
- Tribe's curfew remains after 3 killed on Indian reservation
- From respected at elite universities to wanted for murder
- Barbados fugitive caught in South Carolina on fraud charges
- Venezuelans watch the military for signs of fraying loyalty
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- Stefen Romero agrees to 3-year contract with Orix Buffaloes
- Manufacturer says corrosion caused ride to break apart
- Worlds Results, 1 of 2
- Zverev dominates Anderson in Washington to win Citi Open
- No Bolt means new 200 world champ for 1st time since 2007
- The Latest: Names of 3 killed in Indian reservation released
- A would-be rap star seizes office in ABC comedy 'The Mayor'
- Longtime AP skiing photographer Trovati dies at 73
- New sitcom tells story about reluctant hero saving the world
- Captains go for youth in Solheim Cup selections
- Ex-war crimes prosecutor quits panel probing Syria abuses
- Big, toothy fish found in Nevada chomped prey like sharks
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Matsuyama wins at Firestone with big finish
- Actor makes shift from TV's Norman Bates to 'Good Doctor'
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Truex wins fuel-mileage gamble at The Glen
- Worlds Results, 2 of 2
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at The Glen Results
- Astros rally for 4 in 9th, beat Blue Jays 7-6 on Centeno hit
- Betty Cuthbert, a 4-time Olympic gold medalist, has died.
- Citi Open Results
- 13 injured in hazardous materials leak at California dock
- Kyra Sedgwick stars as a mother whose daughter disappears
- Madison Keys outslugs CoCo Vandeweghe to win at Stanford
- WTA Bank of the West Classic Results
- BC-GLF--Women's British Open Scores
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Goydos wins 3M Championship on first playoff hole
- Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat
- Brazil police say British tourist family shot at; 1 wounded
- LEADING OFF: Scherzer back from neck trouble, Mizzou matchup
- ABC's 'The Middle' is ready for its 9th and final season
- Kyra Sedgwick's new TV role: a mom whose child goes missing
- ASEAN, China may start negotiating South China Sea code this year
- BC-GLF--Webcom Scores
- Un pin centenaire dans la station d’épuration d’eau à Hualien
- Lochte sets US Open meet record in 200 IM
- Gunmen attack group at Mexican resort beach, killing 3 men
- Taiwan airlines cancel Monday flights to Japan due to Typhoon Noru
- India spinner Jadeja banned for 3rd test vs Sri Lanka
- Australia's ruling party meets to resolve gay marriage rift
- Tillerson says best signal North Korea could give that it's ready for talks with US is to halt missile launches
- Tillerson says he's told Russia that US will respond by Sept. 1 to Moscow's move to expel US diplomats
- Taiwan Headline News
- Wieters hits grand slam as Nationals beat Cubs 9-4
- Falling tree kills California-based Marine from Iowa
- The agony of defeat: Taiwan defeated by US in U-12 baseball world cup final
- Tropical Storm Franklin forms in Caribbean, heads for Mexico
- Tropical Storm Franklin forms over northwestern Caribbean
- Former All-Star catcher Darren Daulton dies at 55
- US says aircraft to help Philippines fight pro-IS militants
- Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation
- Dupree, Larkins lift Fever to 84-82 win over Lynx
- Savea dropped from New Zealand's Rugby Championship squad
- Today in History
- Venezuelans watch the military for signs of fraying loyalty
- Venezuela's new constitutional assembly brings tense week
- Maduro vows 'maximum penalty' for attack on Venezuela base
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Asian markets climb on momentum from upbeat US jobs report
- Two Thai tourists arrested for prostitution in Taichung hotel
- BC-SOC--MLS Glance
- Taiwan wins two gold and two silver medals in Linguistics Olympiads
- Former US VP Dick Cheney visits Taiwan
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- As eels grow in value, US government clamps down on poaching
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Report to list options for strengthening Asian carp defenses
- Northwestern prof accused in killing due in California court
- Carille emerging from Tite's shadow at Corinthians
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Prosecutors ask court to imprison Samsung heir for 12 years
- Al-Jazeera denounces Israel's decision to close its bureau
- Villa's 1st MLS hat trick helps City edge Red Bulls in derby
- Oh baby! Woman gives birth at German techno festival
- 'Ingrid Goes West' satirizes the perils of social media envy
- Kenya: Lions kill 1 person grazing livestock in city park
- More Syrian child brides in Jordan amid poverty, uncertainty
- Taipei hits blistering 38.5 degrees on 'Liqiu'
- Refugee at Australian camp on Papua New Guinea dies
- Matsuyama heads to the final major with confidence
- Asian markets climb on momentum from upbeat US jobs report
- German factory production drops unexpectedly in June
- Another milestone for stocks: Most boring market in decades
- North Korea says it will launch "thousands-fold" revenge against U.S. over the adoption of tough U.N. sanctions
- N. Korea vows harsh retaliation against fresh UN sanctions
- Pence: Story on possible 2020 presidential run 'disgraceful'
- SoftBank reports drop in quarterly profit on Alibaba stake
- Dodgers' rotation has depth to go with star power
- Texas-owned V Bike fixin' to giddy-up in Yi Lan
- Trump seeks communications chief, but he has final word
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Nations race to prevent backsliding on North Korea sanctions
- Convicts in prison for terror offenses slated for release
- Gas explosion in mine in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir kills 5
- Ryan focuses on home but can't escape questions about GOP
- Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case in Denver
- Australian teen's feet bloodied by mystery sea creatures
- Photograph is among the key evidence in Taylor Swift trial
- Transgender day camp among first to include 4-year-olds
- Wondering if your child is transgender? Here are some tips
- Iran signs its biggest-ever car deal with France's Renault
- Apple CEO cancels first trip to Taiwan
- Red Cross says 186 migrants storm Spanish border post
- Storms, heavy winds hit Croatia, Serbia after heat wave
- Baseball diplomacy could be Taiwan's new secret weapon
- President Tsai calls for Taiwan-UK free trade agreement
- EU: Some British payments will continue past Brexit
- US, Australia, Japan want coercive acts at sea to be stopped
- Authorities: 5 injured as driver hits Disney World bus
- Australia's ruling party refuses vote on gay marriage bill
- Indian boxer offers to return belt to Chinese fighter in exchange of peace
- Video shows California officer pointing gun at passenger
- Kenya court says it will deal with any post-election dispute
- German authorities say far-right activist Ernst Zundel, deported from Canada on Holocaust denial charges, dies at 78
- Jordan king in rare West Bank trip seen as message to Israel
- 2-time Tour winner Alberto Contador to retire after Vuelta
- Sicily firefighters suspected of setting blazes to get work
- Former V&A Museum director Martin Roth dies at 62
- Wreckage of US military plane found off Australia
- Google VP denounces employee memo's views on female workers
- AP Explains: Why Kenyans are nervous about presidential vote
- Notorious neo-Nazi Ernst Zundel dies in Germany
- 'Liqiu' marks the coming of Autumn
- Once called ‘the devil,’ cleft lip girl sings her way onto Taipei Universiade stage
- 35 years later, Kenya's Odinga is enigmatic on coup attempt
- UAE's main oil company in talks over offshore oil stakes
- The Latest: US says South China Sea talks will be a key test
- Indonesia barters coffee, palm oil for Russian fighter jets
- Iran ridicules US push for inspecting its military sites
- 2 members of Russian punk band Pussy Riot detained
- Twin balloon festivals in Taiwan lift spirits after typhoons
- Linkin Park fans remember Chester Bennington at L.A. tribute
- Trump company applies for casino trademark in Macau
- Horses snack on watermelons after spill on Philly street
- Eastern Missouri officer shot and killed during traffic stop
- England rugby players sent home for 'culture issues'
- The Latest: 2 teens drown in Romania river amid heat wave
- Accident at Hsinchu highway kills policeman
- In push to get Model 3 to masses, Tesla starts raising cash
- 9-year-old wants to be NASA's 'planetary protection officer'
- Trump: My base is stronger than ever, despite 2020 rumblings
- France, UK among 4 countries urged to check eggs
- Would-be Eiffel Tower attacker undergoing psychiatric exam
- The Latest: Police ID person of interest in officer's death
- Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- UN finds human rights abuses in Kidal region of north Mali
- Germany eyes repatriating teen held in Iraq over IS ties
- The Latest: North Korea says no negotiations over its nukes
- Real Madrid, Man United fans face heatwave, 2,000 police
- Teen mom of buried newborn to be arraigned in murder case
- UK plans to strengthen online 'right to be forgotten'
- England closes in on series victory over South Africa
- The Latest: EU criticizes ouster of Venezuela prosecutor
- The Latest: Trump blasts Democrat over Russia comment
- South Sudan army capture rebel headquarters near Ethiopia
- 3 dealership workers save man trapped under Hummer in river
- Taipei court denies South Korean burglar's habeas corpus appeal
- PREMIER LEAGUE 2017-18: 5 teams to watch out for this season
- The Latest: Britain denies agreeing to pay EU exit bill
- German regulator probes Daimler, Volkswagen over reports
- Northwestern prof accused in killing due in California court
- Fire strikes at another Dubai tower, but is quickly put out
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Trump raps Democratic Sen. Blumenthal as phony 'con artist'
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Justice Dept. again seeks standards for forensic testimony
- Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed
- Judge: IBM owes Indiana $78M for failed welfare automation
- Syrian army pounds rebel-held Damascus suburb, say activists
- Taiwanese dog waits at accident scene for injured master to come back
- PREMIER LEAGUE 2017-18: 5 key players signed in offseason
- Puerto Rico makes it a crime to smoke in cars with minors
- Review: 'The Quiet Child' by John Burley is engrossing novel
- South African parliamentary speaker says no confidence vote on President Jacob Zuma will be by secret ballot
- Weather service confirms 3 tornadoes struck Oklahoma
- Looming Balkan trade war over Croatia's import taxes
- US stock indexes inch higher, led by tech gains; oil slides
- South African assembly to vote on president by secret ballot
- Netflix makes 1st acquisition: comic book maker Millarworld
- St. Louis County NAACP now supports Missouri travel advisory
- Iran says arrested 27 IS-linked militants, foiled attacks
- UK model in Italy 'dark web' kidnap claim back in Britain
- Russian oligarch Abramovich, wife announce divorce
- Amy Schumer to star in a Steve Martin play on Broadway
- German state of Lower Saxony to hold early election Oct. 15
- Liz Weston: Stop counting other people's money
- Brazil hospital: Bullet missed organs in British tourist
- Former French Open finalist Errani gets 2-month doping ban
- Book Review: Blogger writes about gentrification of NYC
- 5 critically endangered white lions born in Czech zoo
- Christian Millau, French restaurant guide author, dies at 88
- 14 killed in clashes between police, Congo religious sect
- Hendrick Motorsports, Kasey Kahne to split after 6 years
- Fan racism earns Serbian champion 2-game stadium ban
- Court hearing for boater whose relatives died mysteriously
- The Latest: Kenya court to deal with any post-vote dispute
- The Latest: IBM to appeal order to pay Indiana $78 million
- 3-D version of Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' set for debut
- The Latest: Chicago sues feds over sanctuary cities threat
- Man charged after threats made to blow up 2 Indiana schools
- Southampton player Virgil van Dijk hands in transfer request
- The Latest: Report aims to block Asian carp from Great Lakes
- Doctor who wrote 'The Care & Keeping of You' offers boy book
- Gase: Cutler didn't delay retirement to stand on sideline
- MSNBC surges as home for Trump opponents
- Militant group Jamaat-ud-Dawa launches new party in Pakistan
- Gunmen attack bus in southern Nigeria; 2 hostages taken
- 'Top Chef' host testifies about confrontation with Teamster
- Nigeria court seizes ex-oil minister's $37.5 million mansion
- Slovak government in crisis after junior party quits deal
- Judge tightens bail rules for convicted Chinese billionaire
- Result: England beats SAfrica by 177 runs in 4th test
- Tunisia tells ports to deny anti-migrant ship entry
- Twin pandas celebrate 1st birthdays at zoo in Vienna
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Parents' lawsuit blames schools for bullying, child suicide
- Trial looms for 2 men charged in Chinese student's slaying
- Interior: New plan will work with states on sage grouse
- The Latest: Lawyer says accused professor is 'gentle soul'
- Officer kills unarmed man in convenience store altercation
- Director says bombed mosque doesn't have security cameras
- England vs South Africa 4th Test Scoreboard
- Get Started: Who has big profits? CPAs, real estate, lawyers
- Merritt is headline act as world track enters Day 4
- EU budget chief expects Turkey aid to be cut over crackdown
- Mancini makes flying start to life in Russia with Zenit
- Israeli court: Netanyahu must show call logs with US backer
- The Latest: IAAF honors Betty Cuthbert at Olympic Stadium
- NHL: Players under contract in minors can't go to Olympics
- Blast in Pakistan's Lahore wounds 10, destroys school
- Son of a leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel indicted on US drug smuggling charges; Damaso Lopez Serrano pleads not guilty
- The Latest: Michigan girl threatened for explicit photos
- Son of Mexico drug cartel figure indicted on US drug charges
- Families of slain doctors file wrongful death lawsuit
- A century after deaths, Native American students return home
- Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry to perform at MTV VMAs
- Official: Attempt to cheat drug test is thwarted by loud pop
- The Latest: Security tight for Taylor Swift groping case
- Ty Hardin, star of TV Western 'Bronco,' dead at 87
- UN chief supports UN commission on Syria despite resignation
- Yo-Yo Ma's concert plea helps bring friend's lost puppy home
- 9/11 victim's remains identified nearly 16 years later
- Name released of baby who died in hot car in Oklahoma
- Brazil attorney general says Temer could face new charges
- Data firm: Flynn advisory role never materialized
- Romance novel model denies robbing banks, convenience store
- Ex-US Rep. Chaka Fattah appeals 10-year prison term
- US PGA Championship Tee Times
- US consumer credit rose at slower pace in June
- The Latest: Judge accepts lawmaker's domestic violence plea
- 3rd Boy Scout dies after sailboat strikes power line on lake
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- DA dismisses charges against man who spent decades in prison
- 2 men charged with killing girl, 11, during rape attempt
- Video: California hikers record encounter with mountain lion
- APNewsBreak: PGA Championship to move to May in 2019
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- All work, and some fun, as Van Niekerk goes for world double
- Arizona woman sentenced to death for locking girl in box
- UK cyber-researcher still held in Las Vegas in malware case
- Bratton and Klieman to be honored by NY Historical Society
- McGregor's biggest rival: "No way" Conor beats Mayweather
- Police: Driver passes out at intersection with child in tow
- 4 killed in 2-vehicle crash on state highway in Vermont
- The Latest: Survey shows Tulsa twister damaged 200 buildings
- Baltimore police struggle to restore public confidence
- FedEx tracking system sputters, spurring customer complaints
- Alaska volcano sends up ash cloud; aircraft warning issued
- Interior scraps Obama-era rule on coal royalties
- NYC mayor promote millionaires' tax to help fix transit woes
- Column: Kaepernick unemployed, but at least Cutler has a job
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Trump looks to loyal voters as support slips, agenda stalls
- Art created to start climate change talks sinks after storm
- Retired NY appeals court judge George Bundy Smith dies at 80
- Crackle's 'SuperMansion' special promises Halloween fun
- Tyson Foods and NxStage Medical climb; Geo Group skids
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Puerto Rico hit with 2 lawsuits challenging board's power
- NYC window washer plunges to death when harness gives way
- Mexico: 10 killed in apparent blood feud between families
- New Hampshire gov challenges Vermont counterpart to race
- Venezuelan state worker becomes voice against voter coercion
- Bears guard Kush to miss season with tore hamstring
- 'New normal': Grieving mayor back at work after son's death
- UN chief supports commission on Syria despite resignation
- Patient charged with fatally beating roommate at hospital
- Chapecoense crash survivor returns to pitch at Barcelona
- Brazil judge suspends case in mine disaster to analyze proof
- The Latest: Attorney for teen mom says she didn't kill baby
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- Haiti may ban gay marriage, public support for LGBTQ rights
- Woman pleads not guilty in Italian man's death in Arkansas
- BC-US--Index, US
- Bipartisan experts urge next steps on health care push
- Electric car maker Faraday Future leases California plant
- Authorities: 85-year-old Ohio dad kills son in self-defense
- Democrats voice frustration over US approach in Honduras
- Business Highlights
- New Hampshire to send unsearchable voter data to Trump panel
- Jets WR Quincy Enunwa has bulging disc, out for season
- Arrest made in violent San Francisco Bay Area train attacks
- US urges UN force in Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah weapons
- Evangelical Trump supporters want meeting with Pope Francis
- Maine man gets life term for killing 2 in violent rampage
- The Latest: Minneapolis FBI says mosque bombing top priority
- Video replay gets tested its first week in MLS
- Cops: Dentist treated patients while drunk, staff called 911
- Rapid response team forming to help North Dakota refugees
- Rates on Treasury bills mixed; 6-month highest in 9 years
- Experts to confirm last 2 Syrian chemical weapons facilities
- Brock On: Osweiler picked to start Browns exhibition opener
- School to promote healthy relationships after boy is charged
- The Latest: Another eruption from Alaska volcano
- Box office top 20: 'Dark Tower,' 'Detroit' struggle
- Rogers Cup Results
- The Latest: Mexico cartel leader indicted on US drug charges
- Coupe Rogers Results
- San Francisco street sells for $90K. Neighbors aren't happy
- Hacker posts 'Game of Thrones' files, other stolen HBO docs
- Top Trump aides clashing over direction of US foreign policy
- Kicker Mason Crosby, Packers look to get leg up on FGs
- Climate deal swing votes among top oil money recipients
- Athletes competing at worlds get sick at official hotel
- Child found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals dies
- Judge orders CIA interrogation lawsuit to trial
- Vikings RB Latavius Murray activated from PUP list
- The Latest: Lawyer awaits UK cybersecurity expert's release
- With new contract, Stephen Curry vows to do more off court
- Worlds Results
- Snedeker withdraws from PGA Championship
- Semenya: 'No time for nonsense' after bronze medal in 1,500
- Jaguars spending time practicing with Patriots
- Officials: Rwandan man linked to genocide charged with fraud
- Don Baylor, former MVP and Manager of Year, dead at 68
- Worlds Results
- Lost Purple Hearts returned to families of dead soldiers
- EPA: No mine spill compensation for groups that file suit
- Worlds Results
- Gurney holding deceased person falls from van into traffic
- The Latest: Hackers post 'Game of Thrones' files from HBO
- The Latest: US military IDs 3 Marines killed in plane crash
- North Korea vows harsh retaliation against new UN sanctions
- Saints seeing signs of a better pass rush early in camp
- US already feeling effects of climate change, report says
- US, Japan call for stop to land reclamations in South China Sea
- NKorea nukes, missiles top concerns in Japan defense report
- Williams dominant as Pirates top Tigers 3-0
- Taiwan Headline News
- First-round pick Reuben Foster may start for 49ers
- Home run king Bonds says he wishes he'd played one more year
- 7 decades into Indian democracy, a royal palace thrives
- Eslite officially opens longest book street in Taiwan
- Kenyans choose next president in fiercely contested vote
- Scherzer pitches 7 innings as Nationals top Marlins 3-2
- Israel military says helicopter crashes, killing 1 pilot
- China's July export growth weakens to 7.2 percent from a year earlier; import growth falls to 11 percent
- The Latest: Kenyans vote for president in tight poll
- China's export, import growth weaken in July
- ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results
- Rosario scores on late balk to lift Twins over Brewers, 5-4
- Today in History
- Tropical Storm Franklin moving onto Yucatan in Mexico
- LEADING OFF: Dodgers, Red Sox roll, Keuchel tries to rebound
- Powerful Venezuela assembly meets again as pressure mounts
- Casinos embrace esports even as they work to understand it
- Mike Trout gets 1,000th hit, also homers on 26th birthday
- As Taiwan celebrates Father's Day, 24% of dads work extra part-time jobs to support kids
- WTA Rogers Cup Results
- Chinese ads featuring African kids raise concerns of exploitation
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- Haruo Nakajima, actor who played original Godzilla, dies
- Malaysia launches inquiry over forex losses under Mahathir
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Palm oil blobs cover Hong Kong beaches after sea crash
- 4 killed in car crash didn't use seatbelts; 2 survivors did
- Daytime highs of 37 degrees forecast for today
- Cambodian court upholds prison term for land rights activist
- Lebanon's army prepares to clear border area of IS militants
- Trump appeals to loyalists as support slips, agenda stalls
- 17 people arrested in 3 countries in Australian drug bust
- Trump advisers at odds over president's foreign policy
- Coming to you from a Cairo village: Egypt's first minicar
- Government may lift controversial air conditioning order
- Snyder: 'Strong possibility' for Foxconn to come to Michigan
- Australian leader says gay marriage could be law this year
- Jury expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift groping case
- Taylor Swift trial enters second day of jury selection
- US nixes sleep apnea test plan for truckers, train engineers
- Taiwanese man buys San Francisco street for $90K after rich residents fail to pay tax
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Trump has escaped Washington, but don't call it a vacation
- Sage grouse conservation changes praised, provoke alarm
- Baltimore police videos don't inspire public's confidence
- Court told NZ Rugby waited to report alleged hotel bugging
- German trade surplus widens as imports, exports both drop
- Asian shares fall as China trade data disappoints
- Renovated ‘Fountain of Hope’ in Taipei is now open
- Feds to give states more flexibility in protecting wild bird
- French activist farmer convicted for helping migrants
- Online competition for free Taiwan trip running now!
- Iran's president proposes same Cabinet for his second term
- Eiffel Tower assailant returned to psychiatric hospital
- Marine mammal used in pioneering research back in limelight
- Activists call for whale refuges, but can they stay afloat?
- New Kaohsiung plant to alleviate power shortage in Taiwan
- Migrant center in Berlin brings Germany Arabic culture
- US envoys arrive in Gulf for talks to resolve Qatar dispute
- Deposed Pakistani PM adamant to lead rally despite bombing
- Taiwanese woman kicks her way to bronze at Youth Muay Thai World championship
- Iraqi Shiite militia says 40 of its fighters killed in Syria
- French president Macron wants to give a role to his wife
- Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue gets underway in Taipei
- World's largest bike garage in Netherlands nears completion
- The Latest: UN team decries Venezuela human rights situation
- Pence carves his own political ID, on behalf of Trump
- Spain arrests writer on Turkish order alleging terrorism
- Russian court halts journalist's deportation to Uzbekistan
- Russian opposition activist released after serving his term
- Taiwan has been lost in translation
- Tillerson visits Thailand to firm up bilateral relations
- Ou-yang Nana swings from Jackie Chan role to Disney album
- Landslide kills 23 in village in southwest China
- Earthquake hits Turkish tourist resort; no injuries reported
- Sculpture at Disney World honors boy killed by gator
- South Africa's president faces crucial no confidence vote
- Thai Smile Air to launch flights between Bangkok and Kaohsiung Oct 1
- UK police seek jogger who pushed woman into path of bus
- Arctic Greenland is burning, hunters blinded by smoke
- Free Wi-Fi on Taipei MRT Blue and Red lines next week
- CVS Health tops 2Q forecasts, narrows 2017 guidance
- The Latest: South Africa's leader accused of 'derelict' work
- Michael Kors Holdings tops Street 1Q forecasts
- Taiwan Post Office to offer Universiade-themed products and services
- Romania plans to hike gas taxes to rev up revenue
- Germany welcomes Turkey's OK for lawmakers to visit troops
- Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in motel
- EU nations start process of returning migrants to Greece
- Tank leak oozes 300,000 tons of molten glass into Ohio plant
- Ohio WWII veteran receives Purple Heart, Bronze Star honors
- UN braces for new evacuations from IS-held parts of Iraq
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- UK ex-police officer jailed for filming sex from chopper
- Driver mistakes pedals, car hits crowd in Sweden; 3 hurt
- Report: Turkey begins building border wall with Iran
- Trump says nations 'must be tough' on North Korea
- Nevada senator faces challenge in 2018 GOP primary
- Al-Qaida leader claims German Sept. 11 suspect has died
- PREMIER LEAGUE 2017-18: Guide to teams, movement of players
- The Latest: Spanish group agrees to Italian rescue rules
- PREMIER LEAGUE 2017-18: Guide to the 3 promoted teams
- Syrian activists: Damascus suburbs under heavy bombardment
- Indian couple faked their Everest climb
- Taiwan Minecraft community awed by reconstruction of high school.
- Alaska tribes seek talks with Canada about mining projects
- France: Memorial honoring deported Jewish children damaged
- Lawyer won't rely on ride maker for cause of fair accident
- EU says Belgium took weeks to notify tainted egg discovery
- Hunt goes on for suspect in Missouri police officer's death
- Dean Foods misses Street 2Q forecasts
- AP PHOTOS: Stray cats find a home on an Amsterdam houseboat
- Review: Karin Slaughter's 'Good Daughter' has solid plot
- Sign-language speaking orangutan raised like a human dies
- Q&A: Robert Pattinson goes undercover in NYC for 'Good Time'
- Life-saving drones used to rescue swimmers off French coast
- Wandering Walden Pond: A Thoreau-ly worthwhile day trip
- Agent says model's Italy kidnap 'real and very frightening'
- Trump visits putting big dent in small airports' business
- McDonald's plans to nearly double restaurants in China
- Thai journalist charged with sedition for online comments
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Taiwanese driver and passenger to tie the knot after surprising encounter and long romance
- EU regulators approve landmark Spanish banking takeover
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower
- Marines eye plan to put women in West Coast combat training
- U.S. Geological Survey says magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes western China
- The Latest: Court appearance postponed in cybersecurity case
- Ukraine, Lithuanian protest proposed Polish passport images
- Chemical leak at UPS center causes minor breathing problems
- The Latest: Tillerson visits Thailand and Malaysia
- 'Despacito' opening doors for Spanish songs on English radio
- Ancient tiny church in western England a keeper of history
- Strong earthquake strikes western China
- 'Wonderlandscape' tells story of Yellowstone National Park
- Battery caught fire on German jet with 510 people on board
- Clergy wants to forgo mediation with sex abuse accusers
- The Latest: UK model acknowledges shoe shopping with captor
- Ask Brianna: How do I afford college as an older student?
- Super Cup fans endure heatwave for pre-match party
- Boston suburb bars sale of commercially bred dogs and cats
- US stocks edge lower in early trading; oil heads lower
- North Dakota governor asks for new federal help amid drought
- US job openings surged in June to record high
- 'Dukes of Hazzard' star regrets arrest, aims for sobriety
- Zenit signs Argentina midfielder Kranevitter from Atletico
- 2,400 piglets die in farm fire outside German capital
- High-tech ideas to fix opioid crisis compete for Ohio grants
- Judge weighs Texas' plan to move inmates from hot prison
- Chinese woman awarded $461K over run-in with US border agent
- The Latest: NRSC expresses support for Sen. Heller
- Trump retweets Fox report based on anonymous sources
- 9 people at world championships still hit by stomach bug
- Q&A: Why some countries are trying to muzzle Al-Jazeera
- Broadway singer and actress Barbara Cook has died at 89, publicist says
- APNewsBreak: Dems seek federal payments to Trump business
- The Latest: Strong earthquake strikes southwestern China
- Acclaimed singer and actress Barbara Cook has died at 89
- Makwala uncertain for 400-meter final at worlds
- Atlanta building steeped in music history faces demolition
- Ex-UK spy chief to parents: Let kids spend more time online
- Man convicted of having pipe bomb in luggage at UK airport
- David Letterman headed back to talk TV with Netflix series
- AP Explains: Why HBO hackers demanded payment in bitcoin
- Recording: Woman, 83, says she wants son's ex dead, laughs
- Argentina offers reward to find missing activist
- The Latest: Jury selection resumes in Taylor Swift trial
- Officials: 'No foreigners' sale sign violates civil rights
- The Latest: Stomach bug hit Makwala during his best season
- Woman whose son was found in suitcase pleads guilty to abuse
- 102-year-old Kenyan voter wouldn't dream of missing election
- Flags lowered in honor of Maryland sailor who died in Japan
- Foxconn package would cost $50 million in lost sales taxes
- Review: 'Ingrid Goes West' looks at social media's dark side
- FedEx says it fixed outage that disrupted package tracking
- Immigrant receives church sanctuary to avoid deportation
- New York Film Festival selects Gerwig, Varda for main slate
- Israeli prosecutors charge former officials with corruption
- Massive steam generator goes down Hudson River to New Jersey
- German court says height rules for police are unfair to men
- Spike Lee promotes NYC rally for Colin Kaepernick
- The Latest: Official: Rain stopped before serious damage
- Official says strong earthquake in southwestern China has killed five tourists and injured 63 people
- Gazan travelers face new restrictions from Israel
- Germany: 2 dead after small plane crashes in Lake Constance
- Latest: Subject of Missouri manhunt not well known in area
- No-confidence motion against South Africa's leader fails in parliament; Zuma stays on
- Belgian media say Brussels police open fire on car in Molenbeek district, driver says explosives in vehicle
- Putin's visit to Georgia's breakaway region angers Georgia
- Manziel hopes to stay in sports, maybe as college coach
- 109 US salmonella cases now linked to papayas from Mexico
- Report: Brussels police open fire on car in Molenbeek suburb
- Trump administration sides with Ohio on purging voter rolls
- From jail to Yale: Felon faces scrutiny in bid to be lawyer
- Britain asks regulator to take new look at Fox bid for Sky
- Accused burglar doesn't flush toilet, leaves DNA for police
- Israeli think tank files libel suit against Netanyahu's son
- Docs: Bomb threats suspect offered services on dark net
- Torrential rains bring widespread flooding to Houston area
- Tribes want Dakota pipeline shut, but offer fallback plan
- Paula Creamer to replace injured Korda on Solheim Cup team
- Review: Ben Sollee pays evocative tribute to Bluegrass State
- Report: US assesses NKorea can fit nuke inside a missile
- AP PHOTOS: Kenya's colorful Maasai vote in tight elections
- Prosecutors: Flint airport stabber celebrated 9/11 attacks
- Wife convicted in fireman's death gets life without parole
- $1M bill deposit attempt leads to Iowa man's drug arrest
- AP Interview: Paris open to esports on 2024 Olympic program
- After backlash, fewer are being bumped from US flights
- Hawaiian, Alaska and Delta top list of on-time US airlines
- Nielsen: 'America's Got Talent' and America loves 'GOT'
- Mom abandoned son with special needs in woods, police say
- Nielsen's top programs for July 31-Aug. 6
- Fox to counter ABC's 'American Idol' with new contest
- Prosecutors agree to toss conviction in 1979 cabbie slaying
- The Latest: Flint airport stabber says US is enemy of Allah
- Draft US report says extreme storms driven by climate change
- Syrian activist gives scraps with prisoners' names to museum
- The Latest: State might not break even on Foxconn until 2042
- Man charged in Islamic State group case faces new charges
- US citizen wrongly held on immigration detainer to get $35K
- Socialite daughter of ballet dancers charged with burglary
- AP source: Mexico's Carlos Vela to join expansion LAFC
- Woman who scalded sleeping boyfriend gets prison
- High-profile or invisible? Being first spouse isn't easy
- Cops: Man kicks girl for picking up Chuck E. Cheese's tokens
- Rocket Lab says ground equipment marred New Zealand launch
- 3 graduates get $20K each in transgender bathroom settlement
- Low scores more about evolution of golf than equipment
- Mormon church leader excommunicated for 1st time in decades
- GOP primary candidates challenge establishment Republicans
- Cynthia Nixon blasts Gov. Cuomo, won't say if she'll run
- Ecuador's Correa lashes out at successor over budget cuts
- Southampton signs midfielder Lemina for club record $24M
- Rocket fired from Gaza hits southern Israel
- Trump: If NKorea escalates nuclear threat, 'they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen'
- The Latest: Manager named to lead Ohio opioid challenge
- 3-day-old deer pulled from wild to spend life in captivity
- ACLU sues Maine governor for blocking critics on Facebook
- The Latest: Trump warns NKorea of 'fire and fury'
- Johnson out to prove his game is back at PGA Championship
- Driller files $5M suit against 'Gasland' resident, lawyers
- Ford repairs Austin police SUVs, but questions linger
- The Latest: Prosecutor praises award over US border run-in
- Puerto Rico gov pursues economic development via new laws
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Trump gets briefing on opioid drug epidemic
- ESPN, facing headwinds, might still reverse its slide
- Legal group files complaint about Georgia immigration judges
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- AP FACT CHECK: Vermont senator wasn't indicted
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Singer Glen Campbell has died at 81, publicist says
- Report: Lax enforcement of Minnesota law on storm shelters
- Brazil's president accuses chief prosecutor of bias
- Game of Thrones: As the mighty fall, will the lowly rise?
- PGA to May, while PGA Tour mulls over its new schedule
- Fired Google engineer files complaint, weighs legal options
- Girl raped at 13 by another student at school sues for $3.5M
- Short changed: Golfers at PGA embrace practicing in shorts
- Royals bring back Cuthbert from DL, send Torres to Triple-A
- Real Madrid outclasses Man United 2-1 to win Super Cup
- Utah man charged with murder after 2 more bodies identified
- Glen Campbell, superstar entertainer of 1960s and '70s, dies
- Venezuela constitutional assembly decrees itself superior to all other government institutions
- First medical marijuana dispensary opening in Hawaii
- Disney launching new streaming service; ESPN following suit
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- Felix relishes rematch at worlds after close 400 loss in Rio
- UN chief to make first visit to Israel and Palestinians
- Keystone XL foes question proposed route through Nebraska
- Avis and SeaWorld drop while Michael Kors and Envision rise
- New Hampshire is latest state to sue OxyContin manufacturer
- Business Highlights
- Ex-Honeywell worker arrested after meeting with agents
- Science report: Who gets hotter, wetter with climate change
- Glen Campbell, superstar entertainer of 1960s and '70s, dies
- Reaction to the death of superstar entertainer Glen Campbell
- Nissan to pay $97.7 million in proposed Takata settlement
- Corpse bribe: Rio councilman accused in morgue graft scheme
- The Latest: Judge OKs move of Texas inmates from hot prison
- Attorney: Tiger Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing
- WTA Rogers Cup Results
- ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results
- McIlroy feeling right at home at Quail Hollow for the PGA
- Trump's 'fire and fury' parallels North Korean rhetoric
- Former NHL forward Olczyk diagnosed with colon cancer
- Prosecutors drop fraud charges against Wall Street executive
- Worlds Results
- Review: In 'Good Time,' Pattinson in the role of his life
- Fire engulfs house where 3 killed on Crow Indian reservation
- Kenyan president leads challenger in partial vote results
- Meet the new heavyweight champion of dinosaurs: Patagotitan
- James ready to take over as Steelers' top tight end
- North Korea says it is examining its plans for attacking Guam to contain U.S. bases there
- Ex-cocoa company executives charged with defrauding lenders
- Redskins' Cousins: Win, everything else will fall into place
- Newborn Hawaiian monk seal to be moved out of Waikiki
- Utah seeking $1.9 billion from EPA over mine-waste spill
- The Latest: Hassan blames drug makers for opioid crisis
- PGA Tour not interested in taking a long break from golf
- Rockies honor Baylor by hanging manger's jersey in dugout
- Honduran mom, son freed from center housing immigrants in US
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- First 3 defendants sentenced in Castile shooting protest
- Army reservist Sam Kendricks wins pole vault gold at worlds
- Andy Samberg welcomes 1st child with wife Joanna Newsom
- New supercomputer seen as big boost for science, Wyoming
- U.S. Geological Survey says magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes far northwestern China
- 2 Thai students believed killed in crash; bodies stranded
- Melbourne Rebels re-sign Japan rugby international Mafi
- Baby whale gets up close with Southern California beachgoers
- Bouchard loses in 1st round of Rogers Cup
- Not a pretty picture: Fellaini faces mockery after Super Cup
- Canadian Shapovalov advances to 2nd round of Rogers Cup
- The Latest: Medical marijuana dispensaries opening in Hawaii
- Bahrain, UAE open up airspace for Qatar Airways
- Joe West suspended for 3 games for comments about Beltre
- 'MOSS' Burger? Toxic green potatoes found at fast food chain in Tainan
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Deux ans d’attente pour le retour des tortues marines à Pratas
- Kershaw throws on flat ground, bullpen likely by weekend
- Father of Holland's Argentine queen dies in Buenos Aires
- Trump blamed for surging crackdown on Vietnamese dissidents
- Glen Campbell's public Alzheimer's battle set his legacy
- LEADING OFF: MadBum vs Cubs; Swanson returning?
- Special counsel Mueller discloses finances, law firm clients
- Traveler shot dead at ticket counter in Venezuelan airport
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Himalayan herbal medicine to cure cancer: Study
- Trump endorses Strange in Alabama's GOP Senate primary
- Fowles' 27 points, 13 boards lead Lynx over Dream
- Authorities: Man charged with killing Missouri police officer during traffic stop arrested.
- Mazu exhibition showcases Taiwan’s cultural traditions
- Sale strikes out 13 Rays, Red Sox win seventh straight, 2-0
- Seth MacFarlane favors sci-fi optimism in TV's 'The Orville'
- Taiwan Headline News
- Strong quake strikes southwest China, 13 dead, 175 injured
- 72nd A-bomb anniversary in Nagasaki amid US-NKorea tension
- TS Franklin poses hurricane threat for Mexico's Gulf coast
- Guam residents fear attack after North Korea statements
- Going, going, Gomes: 3-run homer in 9th lifts Indians
- 'Empire,' 'Star' worlds intersect on season openers
- Taiwan kicks off 'Mandarin On-the-Go' language study program
- Today in History
- Showers forecast in central, southern Taiwan Wednesday
- Franklin, likely to be hurricane, aims at Mexico Gulf coast
- Venezuela's new assembly declares itself all-powerful
- Israeli strikes Hamas positions in Gaza after rocket attack
- Sale strikes out 13 Rays, Red Sox win seventh straight
- Fox to counter ABC's 'American Idol' with new contest
- American flight underscores hazards posed by turbulence
- Rescuers gather bodies in China earthquake that killed 13
- 289 Taiwanese tourists safe after 7.0 quake shakes China's Jiuzhaigou County
- Actor James Woods seeks dismissal of suit over retweet
- Could voting fraud panel create an easy target for hackers?
- Man charged in Indiana officer's slaying due in court
- Asian stocks lower as US-North Korea nuclear tensions rise
- A US back road is route to hope in Canada for many migrants
- Authorities arrest man charged with killing Missouri officer
- Sale strikes out 13 Rays, Red Sox win seventh straight, 2-0
- Taliban frees 235 villagers in northern Afghanistan
- 4 Pakistani army officers killed in shootout with militants
- India's wild energy trends raise doubts over coal's future
- More Taiwanese traveled abroad in first half of 2017 than last year
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Deposed Pakistani PM to lead rally despite security threats
- Key facts about Guam, the center of US-North Korea tension
- Mickelson, Els reach milestone together in 100th major
- A-bomb anniversary in Nagasaki amid US-North Korea tension
- Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats of fire
- Lamb's slam gives D-backs 6-3 win over Dodgers
- OPEC secures output compliance pledges from 4 producers
- GOP insurgents claim Trump mantle, spell trouble for party
- Veteran cinematographer elected film academy president
- Canadian delegation in North Korea to discuss jailed pastor
- New Zealand politician resigns after revealing past fraud
- Democrats launch new group aimed at Republican strongholds
- Who are these guys? Jets' receivers an inexperienced bunch
- Trump offers NK tough talk, despite risk of miscalculation
- AP Explains: N. Korea missiles that can potentially hit Guam
- US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims
- Israeli soldier convicted of fatal shooting enters prison
- 4th Australian senator sent to court under eligibility cloud
- Shanghai Pavilion at Shangri-La’S Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei
- NRC: Lack of getting medical help abroad kills more in Yemen
- Postal Service bets on higher stamp prices to fix woes
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Police: 6 injured, driver on the run after vehicle slams into soldiers guarding Paris suburb
- Sizzling temps send power use in Taiwan to all-time high
- Take down: Hackers looking to shut down factories for pay
- Vehicle hits soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6
- Taiwan’s police dogs secure venues for Universiade
- Kenyan opposition leader Odinga says hackers infiltrated election body's database to manipulate 'democratic process'
- The Latest: Mayor says car hitting soldiers was deliberate
- Taiwanese volunteers infected with dengue fever in South East Asia
- 1 dies after driver mistook pedals, hitting crowd in Sweden
- Kosovo: 6 Russians, 5 Serbs detained near border with Serbia
- Tillerson leaves Malaysia, wraps up Southeast Asia tour
- Sethi elected chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board
- Ahold Delhaize says merger savings push up net profits
- Thousands march for quota in government jobs in India
- Analysts: US-NKorea nuclear war unlikely, but risk is rising
- Machinery, semiconductors demand spurs Taiwan's July exports
- Taylor Swift wants case to serve as example to other victims
- Glen Campbell said goodbye to his life, career through music
- US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims
- The Latest: Kenyan opposition leader Odinga alleges fraud
- AP PHOTOS: Struggling actors moonlight as superheroes in LA
- The Latest: New Zealand premier criticizes Trump's comments
- Egyptian officials: 4 policemen killed in northern Sinai
- CIECA 2017 investment delegation visits allies in the Caribbean
- Lawyer: No appearance at Florida DUI hearing for Tiger Woods
- 'Real' popular, Kim Soo Hyun's movie pulls in Taiwanese audiences
- Iran's leader names 2 women vice presidents; none in Cabinet
- Belgium farm minister says the Dutch found insecticide in eggs in November but failed to notify the EU
- President Tsai meets with former U.S. Vice President Cheney
- Mini Taiwanese popcorn chicken stand mouth-wateringly realistic
- French counterterrorism prosecutors open investigation into attack on soldiers in Paris suburb
- Payments processor Vantiv buys rival WorldPay in $10B deal
- Belgium minister says Dutch found tainted eggs in November
- Image of Asia: Taking a selfie at Beijing art installation
- Guam's worries grow as tensions rise between US, North Korea
- Taiwan real estate priced over income levels
- Kenyan police fire on protesters in stronghold of opposition leader, residents say
- China warns India about Kashmir
- Sanchez to miss start of season for Arsenal
- Photo of the Day: Babies 'swim' in mock Universiade pool on Taipei MRT
- Patriotic 'Wolf Warrior 2' is China's biggest domestic film
- Flags lowered in honor of Maryland soldier who died in Japan
- Austria increases border controls to stem migrant entries
- Philippine elections chief files criminal raps against wife
- Edmunds: 10 vehicles with features parents should love
- Iran detains 64 half-naked youths at pool party
- North Korea says it released Canadian detainee serving life sentence over health reasons
- Tillerson: 'I do not believe that there is any imminent threat' from North Korea; 'Americans should sleep well at night'
- Tillerson says exchange of threats on North Korea doesn't mean US is moving closer to military option
- Taiwan is willing to help victims of earthquake in China
- Errani insists she is not a cheat after 2-month doping ban
- French security chief: soldiers deliberately targeted, attack shows tougher terrorism law is justified
- French defense minister says she has 'reassuring' news about soldiers injured in attack
- Tillerson urges calm on North Korea, says no imminent threat
- AP Explains: Why Kenyans are nervous about election results
- Attacks in France this year focus on security forces
- The Latest: Tip led to highway arrest of cop-killing suspect
- Taiwan’s Taipei ranked 5th most high-tech city in the world
- South Africa's main opposition wants to dissolve parliament
- Syrian man charged in Germany with war crimes, IS membership
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- 6 Red Cross volunteers killed in Central African Republic
- French officials: Man arrested north of Paris, police investigating possible link to car attack on soldiers
- Taiwan's first national indigenous radio station, Alian 96.3, launched
- British firm billed US for cars, pay to 'significant others'
- The Latest: Trump says US nuke arsenal 'stronger' than ever
- 19 dead after Sichuan earthquake
- Mylan misses Street 2Q forecasts
- Qatar scraps visit visa requirements for 80 nationalities
- US productivity edges up at modest 0.9 percent rate in second quarter, while growth in labor costs slows
- US productivity rises a modest 0.9 pct. rate in spring
- Taiwan number three in global internet speed
- 1 dead, 6 hurt after gunmen open fire along Chicago street
- Egypt curtails access to subsidized food as part of reforms
- French official: Police arrest chief suspect in car attack on soldiers; suspect wounded in gunfight
- Judge to hear ex-treasure hunter's request to end jail time
- Sethi elected chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board
- Several earthquakes hit northern Croatian coast, no injuries
- Police hunt for killer of baby goats left on owner's steps
- Insurer: Miami is more vulnerable to hurricanes like Andrew
- School finds evidence of sexual misconduct by ex-headmaster
- 3 Kashmir rebels, boy killed in fighting, anti-India clashes
- The Latest: Tiger Woods to enter diversion program Oct. 25
- Testimony set in US trial over Chinese student's slaying
- Kashima beats Kobe 2-1 to take over 1st place in J-League
- The Latest: Germany will still deport some Afghans
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Zimbabwe to spend $1 billion on university honoring Mugabe
- New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters
- Mickelson, Els reach milestone together in 100th major
- Navalny launches new attack on Putin's inner circle
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- Scientists name prehistoric croc after Lemmy from Motorhead
- Netanyahu's Likud pushes members to rally behind him
- Thai court imprisons man to 20 years for insulting monarchy
- Tiger Woods pleads not guilty to impaired driving
- Beautiful Bruges: Old-world Europe in the present
- Wayne Haun, Lauren Daigle top Dove Awards nominations
- Intensified airstrikes on IS-held areas in Raqqa kill dozens
- Pop-up Cheetos-themed restaurant to open in New York City
- New Jersey town approves mosque after $3.25M settlement
- Analysis: Trump's threat fits with North Korea's image of US
- Rotor blades fell off German military chopper as it crashed
- Danes to Israel: Don't shut down Al-Jazeera's bureau
- Anchor sets record for longest career as TV news broadcaster
- Bruce Springsteen plans a series of Broadway fall concerts
- Jeannette Walls' life is now a major motion picture
- US stocks fall in early trading amid US-North Korea tensions
- FBI agents served search warrant at home of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his spokesman says
- GE closing Rochester plant, work being moved to China
- US colleges help foreign students wary of traveling home
- FBI agents searched former Trump campaign chair's home
- Review: Love _ somehow _ shines through 'The Glass Castle'
- Want to live like a Trump? President's old home is on Airbnb
- Oprah-branded mashed potatoes, soups to hit supermarkets
- Town response to Jewish community stirs anti-Semitism fears
- Witness: Patient who stabbed nurse howled at moon afterward
- The Latest: Trump Jr provides records to Senate panel
- Kentucky man, transgender wife sue Amazon for workplace bias
- Police: Woman posts Snapchat video of herself being raped
- British prosecutors convict over a dozen men of sex crimes
- Makwala to run alone in 200 heat at worlds
- No sneak peeks, spoilers for these 'Game of Thrones' purists
- United apologizes for death of dog on delayed plane
- Italy coach Ventura signs new contract until 2020
- Kentucky man, transgender wife sue Amazon for workplace bias
- What's next? Who's next? Businesses need succession plans
- Massachusetts Rep. Tsongas won't seek re-election
- Morris Communications selling newspapers to GateHouse Media
- Kentucky man, transgender wife sue Amazon for workplace bias
- Settlement reached in fatal hayride crash lawsuit
- The Latest: Testimony in Taylor Swift groping trial delayed
- More students coming to US for high school, but growth slows
- White House aide, Fox News host criticize Senate GOP leader
- Shoppers have many high-end card options, but for how long?
- Former exec settles with matchmaking service over bad dates
- Officials: French police searching building in Paris suburb believed to be linked to suspect in car attack
- Report: 4 gunned down in apparent mafia hit in Italy
- Watford signs Gray for club-record fee
- Wisconsin legislators plan Foxconn incentives vote next week
- Losing side wants review in fight over oldest US synagogue
- The Latest: Forecast predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
- Dominican Republic priest held in death of former altar boy
- Spray can stunt prompts Twitter to act on hateful tweets
- Prosecutor: Mom lied about being doctor, faked son's cancer
- Stein reaches plea deal on pipeline protest-related charges
- 640,000 NYC warrants for unpaid summonses tossed in 1 day
- AP PHOTOS: Kenyans run for cover as day after vote erupts
- Ellison calls on Trump to condemn Minnesota mosque bombing
- Leicester back in the shadows after fairytale journey
- US Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial to begin next month
- Ex-Minneapolis police chief speaks about shooting, future
- The Latest: Wisconsin environment chief: Foxconn is a 'gift'
- Police seek thief who poached eggs from rural roadside stand
- Amber Heard announces breakup with Tesla mogul Elon Musk
- Pentagon chief: NKorea should stop 'actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people'
- Vern Gosdin, 3 others to join Nashville Songwriters Hall
- Wall Street executive back to work after charges dropped
- Man who duped women through dating scams gets prison term
- Makwala to run solo in 200 heat on rainy night in London
- New US sanctions target 8 people, including late leader Hugo Chavez's brother, for undermining democracy in Venezuela
- Fire chief, officers save woman planning to jump from bridge
- Judge blocks law requiring birth certificates to marry
- UN for first time links conflict to famine in 4 countries
- New US penalties against 8 more people over Venezuela crisis
- Scores of Egypt public figures defend convicted library head
- AP Interview: DeVos says she should have decried racism more
- Fact vies with fantasy in 'Black Death' model kidnap case
- Canadian man sentenced to 6 months for human smuggling ring
- Mexican soccer player among 22 sanctioned for drug ties
- Fed official supports September start for bond reductions
- Guardiola, Mourinho spend heavily to dethrone Chelsea
- Murray out of Cincinnati event because of hip injury
- Jason Day 'hungry,' eager to return to top of golf world
- Lawsuit opposes Trump's ban on transgender military service
- GOP senator suggests brain tumor affected McCain vote
- John Mayer pays tribute to Glen Campbell on Nashville stage
- Police: Baby abandoned by mom survived 3 days in plastic bag
- Operator of big Montana coal plant will keep on running it
- The Latest: Makwala qualifies for 200 semifinals in solo run
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- The Latest: Canada sends soldiers to migrant border crossing
- The Latest: At rally, Israel's Netanyahu lashes out at media
- Hospital laundry worker earns praise for returning $9,100
- Composer David Maslanka dies in Montana home at age 73
- US expels 2 Cuban diplomats after incidents in Cuba
- Ex-college employee sentenced in Chinese student rape case
- 6 workers sue swanky Plaza Hotel, allege sexual harassment
- Afghan boy known as 'Little Picasso' shows works in Serbia
- Trump tough talk on North Korea seen in 1999 TV interview
- Eager for PGA, Kuchar moves past British Open heartbreak
- Brazil's development bank head counters president on economy
- The Latest: Trump disputes McConnell 'expectations' remark
- Nets to play Thunder, Heat in Mexico City this December
- Up to 50 migrants from Somalia, Ethiopia 'deliberately drowned' by smuggler off Yemen, UN says
- UK journalist Alison Smale is new UN communications chief
- Up to 50 migrants 'deliberately drowned' off Yemen, UN says
- The Latest: Indianapolis man arraigned in officer's slaying
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- 'Son of Sam' killer was arrested 40 years ago this week
- Ex-49er Tramaine Brock has domestic violence charges dropped
- Houston police nix use of fast-food numbers at crime scenes
- US Air Force test flights focus on off-the-shelf options
- Google gender debacle speaks to tech culture wars, politics
- James Corden defers to Chester Bennington widow over segment
- Priest accused of groping teenage girl is released from jail
- FX Networks CEO: TV at risk of ominous state of monopoly.
- Utah's $1.9 billion claim from mine spill reveals no details
- Syrian Kurds: 17 Indonesians who escaped IS leave Syria
- The Latest: Jill Stein pleads guilty in pipeline protest
- Cops: Drunken driver parked at police station to be 'safe'
- Immigrant mom to stay in US while child treated for cancer
- Near tragedy in Poland when car crosses tracks before train
- Trump chose his own words for 'fire and fury' remarks
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- 5 firearms, $850,000 in cash seized at Puerto Rico airport
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he isn't seeking Trump's pardon
- PGA Championship at a glance
- NFL plans to hire up to 24 full-time game officials
- The Latest: Some Venezuela opposition parties to vie in vote
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Disney, Netflix and Fossil tumble while Green Dot rises
- The Trump administration's mixed messages on North Korea
- Nissan recalling 52,016 Titan pickups in US, Canada
- Franklin has become the first Atlantic hurricane of the season as it moves toward Mexico's Gulf coast
- Puerto Rico reaches 1st deals to renovate 167 former schools
- Cops: 6-year-old boy shot to death by 10-year-old brother
- Federal regulators investigating Range Rover doors
- The Latest: 14th state denies Trump voting panel information
- Study boosts hope of 'liquid biopsies' for cancer screening
- Spieth feeling relaxed as he chases history at Quail Hollow
- The Latest: Franklin is first hurricane of Atlantic season
- How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday
- BC-US--Index, US
- Governor promises fix to NYC subway electrical woes
- Disney reports $177M payment after 'pink slime' suit settled
- Mexico soccer star Marquez among 22 sanctioned for drug ties
- Nationals' Strasburg feels good after simulated game
- Arizona dogged by suit over quality of health care in prison
- ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results
- Small plane doing gas pipeline inspection crashes near road
- Van Niekerk chases 200 world title as he steps in for Bolt
- Astros activate OF George Springer from 10-day DL
- Business Highlights
- North Korea's military calls Trump's threat a 'load of nonsense,' says 'only absolute force' can work on Trump
- Colts release DT Kendall Langford following failed physical
- North Korea says it will complete plan to attack waters near Guam by mid-August then wait for commander in chief's order
- The Latest: BPI attorney: Settlement with ABC exceeds $177M
- Q&A: What does the US military do on the island of Guam?
- Benfica and Porto open Portuguese league season with wins
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's unjustified boast about US nuke power
- Subway store sues after worker cleared of drugging officer
- VA forced to rehire fired director of DC veterans hospital
- Worlds Results
- Cowboys sign punter Chris Jones to 4-year extension
- Russian surveillance plane creates buzz in Washington
- The Latest: Deadline extended in fight over US synagogue
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Louis C.K: He's left behind 'Louie' character, maybe show
- Furyk's shoulder injury making a bad year even worse
- Judge rejects Australian woman's drug plea deal in Colombia
- It's Not Delivery. It's DiGiorno Pizza spilled on interstate
- Dead whale found on bow of cruise ship entering Alaska port
- Scaramucci to guest on Colbert's 'Late Show' next week
- Raiders WR Roberts hopes better health leads to better play
- Suspended Fox host sues reporter over alleged lewd texts
- Chipotle closes Dallas restaurant after rodent sightings
- Seattle targets pot event in legal weed state, then drops it
- MRI shows no new Sabathia knee damage but status unclear
- WTA Rogers Cup Results
- Felix falters in 400 rematch as Francis grabs win at worlds
- Inflatable Trump chicken takes roost outside White House
- Nadal, Federer win opening matches at Rogers Cup
- The Latest: Guam residents feel patriotism but worry grows
- New No. 1 Pliskova opens with second-round win in Toronto
- The Latest: Donors in cancer scam would get their money back
- Remembering Partition: 70 years since India-Pakistan divide
- NKorea 'about to take' military action near the US Pacific territory of Guam
- Taiwan to co-host final phase of Asia Open Data Hackathon
- AP Explains: 70 years of India-Pakistan tensions unresolved
- Medalist Shannon Aubert advances at US Women's Amateur
- Blewett quits Australia job to take provincial coaching role
- #AintNoCinderella: Indian women mock politician with midnight selfies
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- LEADING OFF: Davies goes for 14; Votto on hitting streak
- Photo of the day: Mayor Ko sits in lotus position on giant lotus
- Bumgarner gets 2nd win since return as Giants top Cubs 3-1
- Nearly two tons of ivory crushed in New York
- Ricky Martin defends Versace murder drama as truthful
- After a long wait, Puello singled in go-ahead run for Angels
- Jordie Barrett ruled out of Rugby Championship
- Taiwan headline news
- Events and Activities for Aug 11-17
- Science Says: Trump team garbles climate science
- WTA Rogers Cup Results
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- BC-FBN--NFL Preaseason Glance
- Rookie QB Watson shines in Texans' 27-17 loss to Panthers
- 'American Horror Story: Cult' stars can't say much about it
- U.S. Open Cup Glance
- China reports no major collapses following powerful quake
- Daytime highs forecast to reach 37 degrees Thursday
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- Taiwanese Thunder Power unveils electric car
- What next for North Korea, Guam and Trump? Experts weigh in
- Rally Cat: Feline on field sets up Cardinals' grand slam
- Today in History
- Hurricane Franklin nears Mexico's coast for 2nd landfall
- General Motors' Maven Gig expanding to LA, other US cities
- New hope for endangered eels, Japanese summer delicacy
- War college holds conference about women, peace and security
- Toshiba gets auditors' signoff, perhaps avoiding delisting
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Truck collides with three cars, killing 1 and injuring 3 on Freeway No.1
- Boss of notorious Chicago street gang to be sentenced
- Lawyer for family of teen shot by Ark. cops will investigate
- AP Exclusive: Maggot case gives rare look at neglect probes
- Ricky Martin defends Versace murder drama as respectful
- Hearing loss of US diplomats in Cuba blamed on covert device
- Hurricane Franklin makes landfall on the coast of Mexico.
- Hurricane Franklin makes landfall on coast of Mexico
- Yemen's civil war turns country into cholera breeding ground
- Dodgers win 80th game of season, rallying over Diamondbacks
- How the Taipei Universiade is already repaying Taiwan’s investment
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's unjustified boast about US nuke power
- Israeli military demolishes homes of Palestinian attackers
- Club pros enjoying the spotlight at PGA Championship
- Turkey: detention warrants issued for 35 media employees
- Rally cat: Molina slam after cat runs on field leads Cards
- Why North Korea has no interest in talking to the South
- Pakistan's deposed PM to resume rally amid tight security
- Toshiba gets auditors' signoff, avoiding delisting for now
- Challenge filed in court to Australian gay marriage ballot
- Trump administration urged to avoid salmon protection rules
- Science Says: Trump team garbles climate science
- Asian stocks mostly lower on growing unease over North Korea
- Nepal strengthens laws against dowry, menstrual exile
- Uber expands food delivery services to South Korea
- AP Interview: DeVos says she didn't decry racism enough
- Analysis: Trump throws his own North Korea strategy a curve
- The Trump administration's mixed messages on North Korea
- Taylor Swift's mom wanted to keep groping allegation private
- Iraq announces mandatory official holiday due to heat wave
- Lego appoints new CEO, replaces interim boss
- Free-speech debate swirls as officials block on social media
- Chinese spy plane spotted prowling near Taiwan
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Suspected WWII-era bomb dug up near Fukushima nuke plant
- Several hurt as London double-decker bus crashes into store
- Guam's residents concerned but have faith in US military
- Yemen national blood bank faces threat of closure
- North Korea details plan to fire missile salvo toward Guam
- Q&A: What does the US military do on the island of Guam?
- 7 dead in clash between Abu Sayyaf and Philippine troops
- Cricketer Mukund calls out his countrymen for discrimination
- Cambodian court sends analyst to prison for defaming premier
- Franklin weakens to a tropical storm as it moves inland after making landfall in Mexico as a hurricane
- The Latest: Franklin weakens to tropical storm over Mexico
- Election observers urge calm after Kenya's disputed vote
- Turkey: Russian national detained over planned drone attack
- Sri Lanka foreign minister resigns over alleged scandal
- The suspect in car attack near Paris is an Algerian national
- Taiwan and India sign MOU on business and marketing
- Deadly ambush in Puglia puts spotlight on Italy's 4th mafia
- Neymar's debut in French league could be delayed again
- International Digital Government report ranks Taiwan 10th globally
- National Open University promotes Mandarin education in Thailand
- Moldova criticized for offering citizenship for cash
- Kuwait tells AP: North Korean workers welcome amid crisis
- Brazil replaces world champ Germany at top of FIFA rankings
- 700 migrants try to storm Spanish border post with Morocco
- The Latest: Kerry urges Kenya to resolve any vote disputes
- VietJet to launch Kaohsiung-Hanoi direct flights on Oct. 29
- Columbia winger Izquierdo set to join EPL newcomer Brighton
- Swedish hostage freed in Mali makes 1st public appearance
- Controversial film about Russian czar cleared for release
- Police union: Station's sewage stench sickens some officers
- Return of wind, heat brings back forest fires to Portugal
- Islamic group state claims attack on police in Egypt's Sinai
- Israeli military identifies Gaza homes with Hamas tunnels
- Iranian convicted of being spy in UAE gets 10-year sentence
- Rights groups alarmed over planned executions in Maldives
- Bond reduced for texting driver in Ohio fatality case
- Bosnia marks 20 years since Princess Diana's visit
- UK crime agency: Modern slavery more prevalent than thought
- The Latest: Austria sees half as many asylum-seekers
- Up to 55 migrants missing off Yemen after being forced off boat by smugglers, UN says
- Jennifer Lawrence opens up about boyfriend Darren Aronofsky
- OPEC production rises again to above its output ceiling
- Up to 55 migrants missing off Yemen, UN agency says
- Kenya election commission chair says hacking of election database attempted, did not succeed
- Officer who fatally shot motorcyclist asked to resign
- Extreme heat in Europe decimating crops and stoking drought
- Jews ask Poland's leader to denounce rising anti-Semitism
- Acquitted ex-Tulsa officer to work for sheriff's office
- Fire in NYC building kills 1, seriously injures another
- Navy official says US warship has carried out freedom of navigation operation near China-held island in South China Sea
- Dutch, Belgians carry out raids in tainted egg probe
- The pursuit of the Grand Slam begins for Jordan Spieth
- It's not delivery. It's DiGiorno Pizza ... spilled on I-30
- Pope Francis to Belgian Catholics: Stop offering euthanasia
- Freighter aground in river linking lakes Superior, Huron
- 76ers to play Celtics in January in London
- Blue Apron reports 2Q loss
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face
- Cup champ Burling joins Team Brunel for Volvo Ocean Race
- Consumers Reports pulls Microsoft laptop recommendation
- Venezuela's high court removes fifth opposition mayor
- US warship sails close to China-held island in disputed sea
- Trump escalates feud with Senate leader over health care
- Rwandan refugee in Uganda kidnapped in capital: Officials
- 91-year-old Thai women earns bachelor's degree
- Krispy Kreme marks eclipse with chocolate glazed doughnuts
- Egypt inflation surges to 33 percent after fuel subsidy cuts
- Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting
- Fingerprints ID pedestrian killed in 1993 as murder suspect
- Macy's tops Street 2Q forecasts
- Tainted egg scandal: Dutch authorities arrest two men in investigation into use of pesticide in poultry farms
- Commission: Cargill violated Muslims' rights in prayer ban
- US applications for unemployment benefits rose 3,000 to 244,000 last week.
- Inflation at wholesale level slipped 0.1 percent in July as energy costs decline for third month
- Iran executes young man who was arrested at age 15
- Ronaldo rested and ready for Barca in Spanish Super Cup
- US wholesale prices edged down 0.1 percent in July
- US weekly requests for jobless aid up 3,000 to 244,000
- Conte frustrated as Chelsea launches title defense in EPL
- Iran arrests 6 young people for promoting banned Zumba dance
- Syrian troops capture wide area on border with Jordan
- South Africa's opposition moves to dissolve parliament
- Chris Cornell statue planned for Seattle by singer's widow
- Russian activist freed from prison vows to unite opposition
- PREMIER LEAGUE 2017-18: 6 new things to watch out for
- Iranian blogger says she feels 'safe' after reaching Israel
- Child sex convictions spark UK debate about race and abuse
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- The Latest: More possibly tainted eggs found in Britain
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower
- The Latest: Hearing resumes in Penn State fraternity death
- Man arrested after jogger pushed woman in path of London bus
- 2 German climbers freeze to death in Mont Blanc storm
- Russian foreign minister discusses N. Korea in Thailand
- Hearing resumes in pledge's fatal fall at Penn State frat
- Q&A: Samuel Jackson on race, Trump and loving his job
- Kenya opposition official claims that election commission data shows Odinga won election
- Croatia backtracks on import fees, avoids Balkan trade war
- French security forces now top targets of Islamic radicals
- A pox on their squirrels: German scientists find new virus
- Canadian pastor freed from North Korea on his way home
- Tech companies lead broad slide in US stocks; oil rises
- New Academy Gold program connects interns with Oscar winners
- How well do you know your credit cards?
- The Latest: South African freed by al-Qaida speaks out
- Average mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 3.90 pct
- 2nd man sentenced for killing sparked by spilled coffee
- EU slaps sanctions on additional North Korean nationals
- The Latest: Els off to a rough start in his 100th major
- Channing Tatum dances with cashier at gas station
- Maltese priest convicted in sexual assault on a woman
- Taylor Swift has taken the witness stand in her lawsuit claiming she was groped by a radio host
- Artist and designer Alan Peckolick dead at age 76
- Irish hiker missing on Pacific Crest Trail in California
- Beware at the pump: Black market fuel is making millions
- Spain: Britons face fines for allegedly laser-beaming planes
- The Latest: Taylor Swift on witness stand in groping trial
- Brazil names changed squad for Neymar to lead in qualifiers
- Frustrated with White House, McCain unveils Afghan strategy
- 5 young players ready for Premier League breakthrough
- Omagh families suing police over bomb investigation failings
- Swiss to vote on push for at least 4 weeks paternity leave
- The Latest: Trump has 'some frustration' with Senate leader
- A look at credit card skimmers and how to prevent fraud
- German prosecutors investigating alleged Vietnam espionage
- Magazine: Law didn't require consent to tape Scaramucci call
- Facebook steps up video ambitions with Watch
- Ex-Fox News star Bill O'Reilly launches video 'prototype'
- Grand jury indicts veteran in Tulsa recruiting office bomb
- The Latest: Acquitted ex-Tulsa cop becomes reserve deputy
- Postal Service: More red ink, missed payments as mail slumps
- Cops: Mom, kidnapped girl found in car with blocked tailpipe
- Business events scheduled for Friday
- Not just fluff and buff: Spas emphasize wellness over beauty
- 2016 weather report: Extreme and anything but normal
- Study: Fines for illegal pollution plummet under Trump
- US budget deficit narrowed to $42.9 billion in July
- The Latest: Taylor Swift cordial, testy during testimony
- Study finds climate change altering Europe's river floods
- Experimental defense unit funds new tech but faces skeptics
- Retiring official says intolerance growing in India
- Canadian diplomat in Cuba treated for hearing loss
- Service set for NY dentist who died after UK WWII wreck dive
- Trump names ex-McConnell aide to lead energy agency for now
- Czech police to investigate leading lawmaker's alleged fraud
- US airstrikes in Somalia; high-level al-Shabab leader killed
- Santa Fe show features 2 of Picasso's rare silver platters
- Photo of purported Walmart gun display roils social media
- Kendrick Lamar to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
- The Latest: Almaz Ayana qualifies for 5,000-meter final
- Washington state Supreme Court upholds Seattle gun tax
- Ex-Scout leader gets 7-plus years in prison for child porn
- Clipped: Foreign funds that 'hedge' against currencies lag
- Trump on his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.
- Trump: 'You can ask the question' whether Senate Leader McConnell should step aside if he can't deliver on agenda
- High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill
- Uber's head of global operations resigns
- AP FACT CHECK: No evidence killer motivated by Trump hatred
- The Latest: Police: Suspect in chase appeared to have a gun
- Trump tells North Korea to 'get their act together' or it will be in trouble 'like few nations have ever been'
- Snapchat's not-growing pains are a boom for Instagram
- Parolee admits stabbing man 90 times in fight over football
- Court rejects appeal of Indianapolis house explosion convict
- Wisconsin Senate leader wants timeline for Foxconn jobs
- The Latest: Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to NKorea
- Legal efforts to stop gas pipeline dealt blow by magistrate
- Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'
- Former councilman convicted of corruption gets prison term
- Channeling Trump? Beleaguered Netanyahu assails media
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Mexico captures female drug gang leader in Cancun
- Puerto Rico governor pledges $20M for nonprofits amid crisis
- Feds: Ex-QVC exec stole over $1M to fund lavish lifestyle
- Duke coach Krzyzewski to have knee replacement surgery
- New border grants announced while program's future in doubt
- The Latest: 6 migrants dead, 13 remain missing off Yemen
- Police: Woman high on weed in wreck that killed grandkids
- The champs are here: Sounders making summer surge out West
- Mexico buoyed by NFL success and hopes to host more games
- Tiger seized in Mexico after escaping into neighbor's yard
- Puerto Rico sees 11 percent drop in school enrollment
- John Daly sings with Hootie, leaves PGA course broody
- Judge orders writer of NY Times' Palin editorial to testify
- Wisconsin takes trip Down Under with team in transition
- Science Says: Solar specs needed for safe viewing of eclipse
- Spieth leans on Olympian Phelps to help with mental approach
- El Salvador arrests 4 gang leaders at lavish party
- Dillard's, Macy's and Micron skid while Perrigo soars
- Perseid meteor shower 'warm-up act' for this month's eclipse
- Judge rules Dominican priest to be held in altar boy's death
- How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday
- Trump thanks Putin for firing 755 embassy staff
- Guliyev wins 200 in stunning upset at world championships
- Rural California sheriff, auditor spar on pot money spending
- New author Tianna Bartoletta tries to defend long jump title
- The Latest: Wisconsin Senate leader moving on Foxconn bill
- Spieth salvages a 72 at PGA as Grand Slam pursuit begins
- Rangers get reliever Marinez on waiver claim from Pirates
- Trump says he was surprised by FBI's search of Manafort home
- Judge lets US government resume sand dune project
- Business Highlights
- UN: Sexual violence marks conflicts in Nigeria and Congo
- Federal government warns Cook County on soda tax collection
- US, Canada preparing for NHL-less Olympics very differently
- Credit Suisse bans trading of Venezuelan bonds
- Driver acquitted of vehicular homicide in trooper's death
- Atlas hopes Marquez can 'rejoin team' after US allegations
- Coupe Rogers Results
- CNN severs ties with commentator over Nazi salute tweet
- Police officer shot in New York City responding to call
- US Open to test shot clock at junior, collegiate events
- US PGA Championship Tee Times
- The Latest: Credit Suisse bans trading of Venezuelan bonds
- Yellowstone Park vehicle traffic nearing capacity
- Worlds Results
- Sport institute head sentenced to 15 years for embezzlement
- The Latest: Manafort switches lawyers in Russia probe
- Federer beats Ferrer in 3 sets
- Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova advances at Rogers Cup
- Earnhardt calls Harvick's comments 'hurtful'
- A snapshot of Guam before US-North Korea conflict and now
- Mexico experts: Outdated drain caused July's deadly sinkhole
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants
- Mexican singer: I knew suspect, but not as drug trafficker
- APNewsBreak: Pearl Harbor nonprofit CEO leaves organization
- Taylor once again upstages Claye in triple jump at worlds
- Google CEO Pichai cancels 'town hall' on gender dispute
- Edgar Martinez ready for jersey to be retired by Mariners
- State media say at least 36 people were killed, 13 injured in a crash on an expressway in northwest China
- Fowler hopes Quail Hollow magic leads to first major title
- Appeals court orders billionaire to open beach access
- Coach crash in China's northwest kills at least 36, hurts 13
- Stanford seeks to replace top 10 picks McCaffrey, Thomas
- US Women's Amateur golf results
- Key hole at the PGA Championship
- BC-GLF--PGA Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--PGA Championship Leaders Cards
- Lucy Li knocks out Aubert to advance at women's amateur
- UN: Islamic State is funding attacks, al-Qaida is resilient
- The Latest: 2nd man arrested in officer's shooting death
- Restauration du sentier Tefuye, vacance-travail à Alishan
- Stroud goes from 1st tour victory to 67 in PGA
- The Latest: Lord says he respects CNN, disagrees with firing
- LEADING OFF: Garcia joins Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, Votto run
- 9 dead, 11 injured in prison fight in Mexican border city
- North Korea outlines plan to launch missiles toward Guam
- The Latest: Trump backs Obama-era defense technology unit
- Pyongyang challenge: Should US shoot Kim's missiles down?
- Mayweather promoter tired of talk about ticket sales
- Number of Indian young smokers down
- Dickerson's homer lifts Rays to 4-1 win over Indians
- Taiwan headline news
- Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Taitung
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- MLB: Dickerson's 3-run homer leads Rays over Indians
- US company offers to take financial risk of new MH370 search
- ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results
- Prosecutors: 'Suge' Knight, lawyer discussed witness bribery
- China protests US ship sailing by island in South China Sea
- WNBA: Vandersloot has 21 points, Sky beat Stars 94-74
- Mochi on a plane! F-16 fighter pilot criticized for transporting sweets in jet
- Nadal upset by Canadian teenager in Montreal
- Francona, banged-up Indians eager to put Bruce in the lineup
- Two foreign students die in roof-top apartment fire
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Venezuela's Maduro: 'Mr. Donald Trump, here is my hand'
- Google CEO Pichai cancels 'town hall' on gender dispute
- NAFTA negotiations could mark end of era for Mexican exports
- Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova advances at Rogers Cup
- Metallica guitarist's monster movie posters go on display
- Highs of 34-36 degrees expected in Taiwan on Friday
- Family bonds survive India-Pakistan split, but for how long?
- Trump aide says Tillerson's role is diplomatic, not military
- NYC armory has a different weapon in its arsenal now: music
- Downward dog meet jumping goat: Goats invade yoga classes
- 139 riders fined since crackdown on sidewalk cyclists in Taipei began
- Hobos hit man to be sentenced in Chicago gang case
- 3 die in San Diego crash as they fled from Border Patrol
- Pence returning to Indiana for official portrait unveiling
- Event set to memorialize woman killed by Minneapolis police
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,1st Ld-Writethru
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- A deep earthquake of 6.2 magnitude has shaken off Luzon island in central Philippines, lightly felt in Manila
- Key events in India-Pakistan relations since Partition
- Australian Rugby Union says the Perth-based Western Force will be cut from Super Rugby next season
- Kuwait says North Korean workers welcome then refutes itself
- ARU confirms plan to cut Force in Super Rugby revamp
- Palestinian leader curbs social media expression in decree
- Spieth has ground to make up in quest for Grand Slam
- Asian stocks slump on profit-taking amid US-NKorea tensions
- School choice program raises questions about accountability
- An array of different kinds of school voucher programs
- Police: Drive-by shooting kills 2 Pakistani police officers
- New Orleans on edge as city scrambles to fix pumping system
- Danes imported 20 tons of eggs from tainted scandal
- Taylor Swift offers unflinching testimony at groping trial
- Spain: Barcelona airport security staff resume strikes
- Los Angeles poised to take another step toward 2028 Games
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Poll: Most say time to end effort to repeal Obama health law
- Kenya waits to hear final results of already disputed vote
- WWII veteran, 93, brings back flag taken from enemy soldier
- Danes search for missing private submarine off Copenhagen
- Cambodia accuses Laos of border violation, threatens force
- Australian rugby chief Bill Pulver plans to quit amid Super Rugby shakeup
- Official: Indonesian family that joined IS now in Iraq
- Swing-district House GOP feel the heat on health care
- The Latest: France sees no risk from contaminated eggs
- Hong Kong activist says Chinese tortured him for Messi photo
- Trump-McConnell feud does little to jumpstart stalled agenda
- London Tube station evacuated amid reports of smoke
- Inaugural Taichung Comic Arts Festival gets underway
- ROC doctors, nurses praised by Palau official for lifesaving surgery
- The Latest: 3 dead in powerful explosion in Pakistan
- As North plans missile launch, US, S. Korea ready war games
- No longer king of the jungle: New fund to aid Africa's lions
- Western Force cut from Super Rugby; Australian chief resigns
- Lithuanian court OKs extradition in US phishing case
- South Africa's storied ANC weakens as president stays on
- High E.coli bacteria count found at Qiding and Fulong Beaches
- Liverpool say Coutinho staying amid interest from Barcelona
- The Latest: Kenya's government urges citizens back to work
- German court convicts 3 smugglers over deaths of 13 migrants
- Philippines to cull 400,000 fouls after bird flu outbreak
- Decathlon starts, women's 200 highlights Day 8 at worlds
- Taiwanese delegation visit St Lucia
- Associated Press Koreas bureau chiefs talk rising tensions
- Soldier attack suspect brought to Paris, still hospitalized
- The Latest: Mayer gets off to strong start in decathlon
- Renowned chef Andre Chiang promotes Taipei tourism in Singapore
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 8/14/2017
- The Latest: China appeals for calm on Korean Peninsula
- Trump aide says Tillerson's role is diplomatic, not military
- Tibetan exiles support India in border standoff with China
- UK opponents of Brexit mull new centrist political party
- Customers blame new work rules for drop in Taiwan Railway Mealboxes
- EU says 15 countries have received contaminated eggs or egg products in growing food scandal
- 'Weekend Update' pokes Trump, Scaramucci on 'SNL' return
- Slovenia to hold presidential election in October
- EU: 15 nations get tainted eggs, products in growing scandal
- US-backed Syrian fighters pressure IS militants in Raqqa
- For electric cars to take off, they'll need place to charge
- Merkel: ex-Stasi prison in Berlin 'painful' reminder of past
- Israel, the land of milk and honey _ and now whiskey?
- Neymar's transfer certificate received by French federation
- Merkel rival Schulz calls for electric car quotas in Europe
- Tiger that fatally mauled zookeeper in 2016 dies in surgery
- Checks after London blaze reveal more high-rise safety flaws
- The Latest: Threat of thunderstorms looms over New Orleans
- Pfau, 'Mother Teresa of Pakistan,' dies at age 87
- JC Penney reports 2Q loss
- Police: Man beat women for cellphones during NYC robberies
- The Latest: 600,000 Syrians returned home in 2017, more fled
- Plane returns to airport after 3 flight attendants get sick
- Morocco challenges North America with bid for 2026 World Cup
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- President Trump tweets 'military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely'
- Trump warns NKorea that US is 'locked and loaded'
- Oklahoma City Zoo launches webcam to show adopted tiger cub
- OutKast's Big Boi gives puppy to girl paralyzed in shooting
- After sticking with Juve, reinvigorated Allegri starts again
- Coroner: Man dies trying to get cellphone from burning home
- What does North Korea really want? Its playbook offers clues
- Local lawmakers: Probe Niagara Falls black water discharge
- Dionne Warwick to be honored with Marian Anderson Award
- Competency hearing for man accused of shooting US diplomat
- US consumer prices edged up tiny 0.1 percent in July as inflation pressures remained modest
- US consumer prices up slight 0.1 percent in July
- German Chancellor Merkel says she sees no military solution to North Korea crisis, escalating rhetoric "wrong answer"
- Paisley hopes to land punchlines with first comedy special
- Review agency: Officer's 2012 shooting of teen unwarranted
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - August 11
- Scientists on research vessel spot rare whale in Bering Sea
- Lions, tigers, bears from war-torn Syria evacuated to Jordan
- 7 Bay of Bengal nations to work for free trade region
- 2 Chainz takes stage in pink wheelchair after breaking leg
- Airline worker tracks down cancer patient's bag, delivers it
- The Latest: Germany calls for de-escalation of war rhetoric
- Report: 5 killed as German garbage truck tips onto car
- Arrested man denies being jogger who pushed woman into bus
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Latest: McIlroy looks to gain ground at PGA Championship
- The Latest: Merkel: More needed to address migration causes
- Wimbledon finalist Cilic withdraws from Cincinnati
- Judge orders juries sequestered during Slender Man trials
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- Guardiola: Man City to rein in spending after record outlay
- Cleveland Clinic won't move Mar-a-Lago event despite protest
- Egyptian official: 20 killed and dozens injured in a train collision in the coastal city of Alexandria
- Thai reporter probing corruption faces trespass charge
- Mall of America celebrates its 25th anniversary
- AC Milan midfielder Biglia out for a month with thigh strain
- Trains collide in Egyptian city of Alexandria, killing 25
- Greek authorities seize 2 tons of marijuana on Italian yacht
- Police: Man admits buying rifle likely used to kill officer
- Officials: Baby found in plastic bag doing 'remarkably well'
- Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed over 40 times
- APNewsBreak: Senior US diplomat has engaged in back-channel diplomacy with NKorea for several months; contacts ongoing
- US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil slides
- APNewsBreak: Beyond bluster, US, NKorea in regular contact
- Dem AZ Rep. Sinema 'seriously considering' Senate challenge
- House conservatives want fresh health care repeal vote
- Pilot whale returns to the sea after rehab at SeaWorld
- Nigerian military makes unauthorized search of UN base
- Latest: Court appearance for Brit suspect in Chicago killing
- NYC prepared for president's return to Trump Tower
- The Latest: Swift security guard testifies in groping trial
- Paul Kelly plays to strengths on sturdy 'Life is Fine'
- NYC billionaire suggests black NY senator is worse than KKK
- United in talks with Ibrahimovic about striker staying
- Tata Steel agrees deal to restructure UK pension fund
- The Latest: Utility drops rate hike plans after project ends
- First US woman to summit K-2 in Pakistan says she's 'proud'
- Afghan official: Gunman opens fire inside mosque, killing 4
- The TV-streaming paradox: Why you may miss the cable bundle
- More than 250 Oregon residents mark 'X' gender on licenses
- Federal judge clears way for completion of water project
- Former Bengals LB Schaffer gets jail for indecent exposure
- Egypt's Health Ministry raises death toll from train collision just west of coastal city of Alexandria to 36
- Snap stock hits lowest level since IPO after paltry earnings
- James Cameron says 'Terminator 2' as 'timely as it ever was'
- India odds on to complete Sri Lanka whitewash in 3rd test
- The Latest: Death toll in Egypt train collision rises to 36
- Lawyers want live-in frat adviser to testify in pledge death
- Federal government warns Cook County on soda tax collection
- Migrant sea arrivals rising in Spain, could outpace Greece
- Greece's PAOK names Razvan Lucescu as new coach
- Croatia court overturns extradition of Albania soccer fan
- Procter & Gamble takes calculated risk with 'The Talk' ad
- Jordan not in a hurry to allow back Israeli ambassador
- Pyeongchang Games: IOC meeting to discuss North Korea threat
- 'We're all in the same boat' _ Michael Moore preaches unity
- The Latest: LA poised to take another step toward 2028 Games
- Iran opposition leader's daughter holds painting exhibition
- Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic case
- Donations surge for victim of high school football mishap
- The Latest: Pence returns to Indiana for portrait unveiling
- Kesha, free at last, shines brighter than ever on 'Rainbow'
- Resistance leaders play long game, dismiss impeachment talk
- The Latest: Acquaintances: Officer shooting suspect a loner
- 'Jersey Shore' gang reuniting for an E! special Aug. 20
- Childhood home of Harriet Beecher Stowe for sale on eBay
- Ohio driver punched by people in another car dies days later
- Rapper DMX ordered confined to home on tax fraud charges
- The Latest: Judge OKs search warrant for officers' phones
- Hospital's emergency department evacuated over unknown odor
- Fear spreads over tainted eggs despite low risk to consumers
- TV confidential: Signs of season to come at critics' meeting
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- The Latest: Chicago gang hit man sentenced to life in prison
- The Latest: WWII vet arrives in Tokyo with battlefield flag
- The Latest: Democrats' bus tour targets GOP over health care
- Jail sentence for 2 members of polygamous sect in Canada
- Court: Students must be protected from insect-borne diseases
- Wife of deposed Pakistani PM to run for parliament
- Appeals court upholds Nebraska funeral picketing law
- Man who killed girlfriend's daughter gets up to 40 years
- After a weary week of track, Bolt returns for finale
- Copenhagen police arrest sunken submarine's owner on suspicion of missing journalist's murder; suspect denies charges
- Argentina drops Higuain for decisive World Cup qualifiers
- Michigan civil rights agency condemns 'no foreigners' sign
- Recalls this week: kids' swimsuits, all-terrain vehicles
- Leaked email shows HBO negotiating with hackers
- Fire blocks route for dozens in Glacier National Park chalet
- The Latest: Submarine owner held in missing woman's death
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Mexico says remains of missing Spanish woman found
- University aims to educate 50,000 refugees worldwide by 2022
- Timber! Top Texas Republicans look to axe local tree rules
- Rebel yell: Southern nationalists again crying 'secede'
- Trump to dispatch team to work on Israel-Palestinian peace
- Congress approves bill to address VA claims backlog
- GOP campaign operative encourages Kid Rock to run for Senate
- Art exhibit expressly for canine critics debuts in NYC
- Iran's foreign minister: Trump trying to 'kill' nuclear deal
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Nobel laureates urge Saudi king to halt 14 executions
- The Latest: GOP defends Senate leader against Trump attacks
- Kenya's election commission says President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 2nd term; vote disputed
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- GM's Maven will provide cars to students at USC
- 'There is no need for violence,' Kenya president says after winning 2nd term; calls for unity
- The Latest: Stranded Glacier visitors take long path out
- Nice defeated at home ahead of Champs League playoffs
- White House says Trump's Putin comments were sarcastic
- Renovations underway at the White House
- Police recover gun 36 years after it was reported stolen
- Trump: North Korean leader 'will regret it fast' if he acts against Guam or any American ally
- A snapshot of Guam before US-North Korea conflict and now
- BC-SOC--French Results
- Gunshots, screams reported in opposition areas after Kenya's president wins 2nd term
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Final evacuees from derailment, fire returning home
- Texas scraps some toll roads while other states add more
- Agents detain 86 immigrants near canal in South Texas
- Guam residents seek answers, tout the island amid tensions
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Baylor ordered to turn over documents in sex assault lawsuit
- Man convicted of trafficking heroin in US in car batteries
- Pause ordered in Marine aircraft flights in wake of crash
- APNewsBreak: LA sheriff knowingly gave false assault stats
- Woman lost consciousness before SUV crashed into restaurant
- The Latest: Texas Senate advances less-strict tree bill
- Mickelson struggles at PGA, calls last 2 majors 'atrocious'
- Wisconsin Republicans tie Foxconn incentives to job numbers
- Rory McIlroy and his amazing cart-path par at PGA
- Etsy, Camping World rise, while Nvidia, J.C. Penney fall
- Man arrested after dancing on Britney Spears concert stage
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Rotting foot horrifies family at burial for family patriarch
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Giroud rescues Arsenal to seal 4-3 opening win vs Leicester
- Man shot outside Target store; 1 arrested, 1 sought in store
- Peru expels Venezuela's ambassador to protest Maduro's breaking of democratic order
- Peru expels Venezuela's ambassador to protest assembly
- BC-US--Index, US
- How major US stock market indexes fared Friday
- Navy official says only female in SEAL training pipeline decides to drop out
- Navy: Only woman in SEAL training pipeline drops out
- Guam fliers offer emergency tips for threat from North Korea
- Business Highlights
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- The Latest: NY Gov. Cuomo decries donor's remarks
- Leverkusen, 'Gladbach dig deep to progress in German Cup
- Parole granted to man who fatally strangled woman in 1972
- Group tied to Trump backs Strange in Alabama's Senate race
- Worlds Results, 1 of 2
- Argentines march to demand answers about missing activist
- US rig count decreases by 5 this week to 949; Texas loses 7
- Orchestra cancels season over money woes; no pay for staff
- Rogers Cup Results
- Column: As Bolt exits, where does he rank among GOATs?
- Trump offers reassurance to residents of Guam, says 'I feel that they will be very safe' despite NKorea's threats
- Trump says he won't 'rule out' military option in Venezuela, says it's 'something that we could pursue.'
- Man dubbed 'Porn's New King' gets over 14 years in prison
- Trump says he's considering military response to Venezuela
- Lawsuit claims teenage detainees were wrongly tied to gangs
- The Latest: GOP Sen. Jeff Flake facing challenges in Arizona
- Worlds Results, 1 of 2
- Carlos Vela welcomes challenge of being LAFC's first player
- Michigan 400 Lineup
- The Latest: VP heads to Latin America amid Venezuela crisis
- APNewsBreak: Suit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence
- Tillerson says diplomats in Havana suffered 'health attacks'
- Stricker has 8th straight year without missing cut in major
- Publisher of Alaska's largest newspaper sued for unpaid rent
- The Latest: US defends gang-related immigrant detentions
- Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift in groping trial, says he can't prove the pop star got him fired
- The Latest: Venezuelan mastermind of failed assault captured
- Chile: judge charges 6 people in ex-president's death
- Worlds Results, 2 of 2
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Walmart says gun-display back-to-school promotion was prank
- Thrilling Premier League start: Arsenal edges Leicester 4-3
- Believe it: Americans finish historic 1-2 in steeplechase
- After 30 years, museum gets stolen piece by modern master
- Wenger relieved Giroud stayed, produced opening-day victory
- War of Words: North Korea vs. Donald Trump
- The Latest: Alaska newspaper publisher responds to lawsuit
- Taiwan headline news
- Warriors' star Durant apologizes for India comments
- Ex-executives sentenced in sweeping Navy corruption case
- BC-GLF--PGA Championship Scores
- Sydney FC signs Poland international Mierzejewski
- 22 states back bid to keep New Mexico 10 Commandments statue
- Spieth: 'Nothing to lose' going forward at PGA
- UNIVERSIADE: 'Taiwan' back in English media guide
- Federer, Canadian teen Shapovalov reach semis in Montreal
- Hot weather forecast for Saturday; occasional showers likely
- Gray scores 23 points as Sparks defeat Lynx in WNBA
- Son of Sam killer says he 'surrendered to dark forces'
- Key hole at the PGA Championship
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- A glance at the second round of the PGA Championship
- PGA Championship turns into a track meet before dark
- LEADING OFF: Martinez, Pudge tributes, Baker nears Bochy
- US Women's Amateur golf results
- Wu wins 30-hole match, reaches US Women's Amateur semis
- Today in History
- Tillerson says diplomats in Havana suffered 'health attacks'
- McGregor holds strong on prediction of a knockout
- UAE says 4 soldiers killed in Yemen helicopter crash
- Hicks lifts Yankees over Red Sox with late 2-run homer
- India wins the toss ahead of 3rd test against Sri Lanka
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Wozniacki ousts top-seeded Pliskova
- Hicks hits late 2-run homer to lift Yankees over Red Sox
- President Tsai reaffirms determination to achieve judicial reform
- Kisner, Matsuyama lead in a wide-open PGA
- 35 children die in Indian hospital in 3 days
- Qatar crisis redraws red lines and frays age-old Gulf ties
- Advocates stage first big Texas protest against border wall
- Secessionists push for South to break away from US again
- Analysis: Trump meets crisis with familiar bluster, risk
- Trump spat with Senate leader complicates tough agenda
- North Korea still mastering how to deliver a nuke to US
- Trump says he's open to military intervention in Venezuela
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- AP sources: US-NKorea talking behind the scenes for months
- Liberal activists look to ballot box rather than impeachment
- Democrats use bus tour to criticize GOP health care vote
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- Lawsuit tossed in Taylor Swift trial, but ordeal isn't over
- WeMo Scooter-sharing system launches in Taipei
- India 134 without loss at lunch on 1st day of 3rd test
- Ambitious plan disclosed for establishment of new airline StarLux
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,Writethru
- Tainan introduces English-friendly temples
- 2 killed in Kenya protests after president wins 2nd term
- Pakistani court recommends parliament review blasphemy Law
- Afghan official: 13 civilians killed in battle in the north
- Cambodian leader says border crisis with Laos averted
- Media: World's oldest man, a Holocaust survivor, dies at 113
- Submarine owner held for disappearance faces custody hearing
- 7 White Helmets members shot dead in northwestern Syria
- Bolt, Farah take to the track 1 more time at worlds
- Anti-Islam candidate among contenders to lead Britain's UKIP
- China frees top Australian Crown casino executive from jail
- Government’s report shows glass ceiling against women in Taiwan’s work environment
- Kuwait arrests 12 'terrorists' with alleged ties to Iran
- Xi calls for calm after Trump says US is 'locked and loaded'
- The Latest: Trey Hardee out of decathlon at worlds
- A look at Kenya's recent history of deadly election unrest
- Dalai Lama cancels Botswana visit because of 'exhaustion'
- The Latest: Top Kenya official says life returning to normal
- Fire blocks route for dozens in Glacier National Park chalet
- Barcelona residents protest unchecked growth of mass tourism
- UNIVERSIADE: Taiwan in contact with U.S., Japan on counter-terrorism
- State-run KUNA: Kuwaiti actor Abdulredha dies at age 78
- Parents test school liability in bullying and child suicide
- Portugal fights record number of wildfires for 1 day in 2017
- Australia's NRL results
- The Latest: N.Korea lashes back after Trump's latest warning
- Fearing more Mafia murders, police nab 4 in southeast Italy
- Fighter jet crash lands at Bahrain airport
- Kisner, Matsuyama share lead at PGA Championship
- Melbourne all but clinches 1st place in Australia's NRL
- The Latest: Wiesberger could determine cut at PGA
- Lawmakers facing corruption charges see hope in court ruling
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- State TV: Flash floods kill 12 in northwest Iran
- Merkel emphasizes German prosperity, security at rally
- Raising the stakes: Why North Korea is talking up Guam
- The Latest: Pilot ejects as US fighter jet crash lands
- India 329-6 at stumps on day 1 of 3rd test vs. Sri Lanka
- Kenya official: 9 bodies with gunshot wounds brought to Nairobi morgue amid election violence
- UK police say they arrested wrong man in jogging-rage case
- Heavy storms in Poland kill 5 people, injure dozens more
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on some education issues
- Turkey arrests 3 suspected Islamic State "executioners"
- Transcript of Education Secretary DeVos' Interview with AP
- After 6 months on job, education chief still highly divisive
- Booming Texas cities feeling stunted by governor's agenda
- Parents test school liability in bullying and child suicide
- Sri Lanka vs. India 3rd Test Scoreboard
- Tropical Storm Jova forms west of Mexico, no threat to land
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Liverpool concedes late goal, draws 3-3 at Watford in EPL
- Kansas to air-condition next prison as heat becomes concern
- MotoGP champion Marquez takes pole position for Austrian GP
- Stan Lee to make appearance at Boston Comic Con
- 24 killed in election violence since Tuesday, Kenyan human rights watchdog says
- Official: Syria to facilitate chemical weapons team mission
- $393M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Chicago suburb
- Long Island police investigate triple homicide in Hempstead
- A judge says the owner of a submarine that sank off Denmark can be held in connection with a journalist's disappearance
- Montana's Health Co-op remains standing as others falter
- The Latest: Sub owner ordered held in woman's disappearance
- Ex-husband of Brazil's former President Rousseff dies at 79
- Texas set to restrict insurance coverage for abortion
- UConn women's basketball team heads to Italy for exhibitions
- Police: 3 Ohio nurses treated for fentanyl exposure
- Chance the Rapper acts as grand marshal of Chicago parade
- UConn women's basketball team heads to Italy for exhibitions
- Massachusetts school removes ban on hair braid extensions
- Hundreds face off ahead of white nationalist rally
- Val Kilmer to visit Tombstone for Old West-themed event
- Migrant aid group suspends rescue ship off Libya, cites risk
- US diplomat arrives for expected rebuke from Venezuela
- Dortmund, Bayern start with easy German Cup wins
- 1 in custody in Philadelphia shooting outside Target store
- Orthodox Jewish group sues town to keep religious markers
- 9-man Chelsea loses 3-2 to Burnley to open EPL title defense
- US PGA Championship Tee Times
- Rooney scores as Everton beats Stoke 1-0 in Premier League
- Venezuela rejects President Trump's remarks about potential 'military option' as threat to regional stability
- Virginia governor declares state of emergency in response to white nationalist rally
- Taylor Swift groping trial draws attention to hidden outrage
- The Latest: Emergency declared for white nationalist rally
- The Latest: Venezuela rejects Trump talk of military option
- New signings pay off as West Brom beats Bournemouth 1-0
- Southampton's scoring woes continue in 0-0 draw vs Swansea
- LA deputies' private body cams raise transparency questions
- Huddersfield beats Palace 3-0 on Premier League debut
- Hertha keeper Jonathan Klinsmann out weeks with ankle injury
- Massive crowd greets deposed Pakistani PM in hometown
- Nigeria's president says he feels ready to return home
- Ocampos snatches late winner for Marseille in Nantes
- Egypt's Moussa rejects calls to extend presidential terms
- Experts: Herd immunity outside US slows Zika in Florida
- Yankees put RHP Tanaka on DL with shoulder inflammation
- Reward offered to catch Nevada lake invasive fish dumper
- Man indicted on murder, other charges in deadly standoff
- The Latest: Hundreds march in Texas protest of border wall
- New Hampshire hospital emergency reopens after mystery odor
- Bomb blast kills 15 in southwestern Pakistan
- Trump's Venezuela comments pose challenges for Pence
- Man City spoils Brighton's EPL debut by winning 2-0
- Longtime NHL coach, GM Bryan Murray dies at 74 of cancer
- WWII fighter plane pulled from Austrian lake to fly in Idaho
- Washington state utility's nuclear waste shipments suspended
- Old tree that shaded Indians before settlers came is dying
- Trump says 'no place' in US for violence seen in Virginia
- Trump to request possible probe of China trade practices
- Hastings, teammates hope to close out worlds with 4x400 gold
- Chelsea's concerns mount with surprise loss to Burnley
- Prosecutors: Couple took $8M grants for fake energy projects
- Iowa woman accused of dumping baby in trash pleads guilty
- Mother of Waikiki's beach-dwelling monk seal pup swims away
- Facebook anonymously launched an app in China
- Trump condemns 'this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides' in Virginia
- Analysis: Trump 'military' talk on Venezuela unnerves LatAm
- Trump on Virginia: 'What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.'
- Trump signs bill to fund veterans medical care program
- Greek Orthodox church aims to block property sale in court
- Trump says Americans must come together 'with love for our nation ... and true affection for each other'
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-LTi Printing 200 Results
- The Latest: Trump condemns hatred, bigotry 'on many sides'
- Lawmaker seeks probe after AP reveals maggots in NY facility
- New Jersey man on FBI's Most Wanted list caught in Virginia
- After 30 years, museum gets stolen piece by modern master
- Coupe Rogers Results
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- Alaska governor calls for more defenses amid N. Korea threat
- Authorities: Woman tried to poison grandma with anti-freeze
- Worlds Results, 2 of 2
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Battle starts over $200M estate of Hawaiian royal descendant
- Worlds Results, 2 of 2
- Lawyer: Livestreamed, deadly crash caused by blown tire
- Trump's remarks about violent clashes in Charlottesville
- Police: Helicopter crashes near Charlottesville, Virginia, killing 2; unclear if any link to white nationalist rally
- Mo Farah loses in final race on track at worlds
- Helicopter crashes near site of white nationalist rally
- Worlds Results, 2 of 2
- Reactions to Trump's statement on violence in Virginia
- Officials: White nationalist clashes in Virginia linked to deaths of 2 people aboard crashed helicopter
- Spieth: PGA Championship will be toughest major to win
- American Danny Williams makes Huddersfield debut
- Federer reaches finals of Rogers Cup
- Wozniacki advances to Rogers Cup final
- UK tries to parry claims it's unprepared in Brexit talks
- Chandler scores opening goal for Eintracht Frankfurt
- A look at recent protest violence across the US
- Pastor freed from North Korean prison arrives back in Canada
- NASCAR XFINITY-Mid-Ohio Challenge Results
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Sporting Portland-Toronto FC, Sums
- The Latest: Texas Senate OKs abortion insurance restrictions
- Pearson, Harper-Nelson lead way in 100 hurdles at worlds
- Sporting Portland-Toronto FC, Sums
- The Latest: Texas House OKs property tax bill cities oppose
- Worlds Results
- Jason Day makes moves _ up and down _ during Round 3 at PGA
- Closing hole giving golfers fits at PGA Championship
- Virginia state police say one of its helicopters crashed outside Charlottesville, killing 2 troopers
- Devoutly Catholic Guam celebrates Mass amid N. Korea threat
- A glance at the third round of the PGA Championship
- Key hole at the PGA Championship
- President says she will monitor progress of judicial reform
- LEADING OFF: Scherzer vs. Giants, Kuechel vs. Rangers
- Chicago-Columbus, Sums
- Charlottesville Police ID suspect authorities say plowed into a group of protesters as James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio
- Fire-Crew, Sums
- Chris Stroud has become surprise story at PGA Championship
- Fire-Crew, Sums
- Rogers Cup Results
- Impact-Union, Sums
- Whitecaps-Revolution, Sums
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Kuwait says oil spill strikes its waters in Persian Gulf
- Taiwanese pop musician Wang Leehom to present special performance at Taipei Universiade opening
- APNewsBreak: Grandmother in travel ban flap arriving in US
- Bruno Mars donates $1M from concert to Flint water crisis
- U.S. officials announce opening of civil rights investigation into vehicular death in Charlottesville
- Dzemaili leads Impact to 3-0 win over Union
- Seismologists report 6.4 magnitude quake at sea off southern Sumatra in Indonesia; no word on damage
- Strong earthquake strikes off Indonesian island of Sumatra
- Rapids-FC Dallas, Sums
- Today in History
- Hundreds protest in Oakland over deadly Virginia rally
- Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun wins Jinan challenger
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-BBA--American League Standings
- Mystics beat Fever, Storm defeat Mercury
- NYC FC-Galaxy, Sums
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- APNewsBreak: Grandmother in travel ban flap arrives in US
- Athletes’ village opens its doors to Taipei Universiade participants
- Man jumps off train platform at Taipei Main Station
- Harper injured as Nationals beat Giants
- 3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
- Nationals' Harper suffers left knee injury
- Trump: 'Many sides' to blame for violent clashes in Virginia
- Reactions to Trump's statement on violence in Virginia
- Pence to begin Latin America tour as global crises grow
- Rescuers pull out 6 bodies after landslide hits north India
- Taiwan wins four golds at Asia korfball championships
- Seattle beat Kansas, Houston defeat San Jose
- Seager's hit rallies Dodgers over Padres 6-3
- 3 rebels, 2 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir fighting
- Iran lawmakers raise missile, Guard spending to challenge US
- Lynch sits during anthem in Raiders loss in Arizona
- Hundreds suffer symptoms in Iran chlorine leak
- Pandya smashes century as India make 487v Sri Lanka
- IS claims Karbala attack on Iraqi troops
- Scholar urges Taiwanese government to open Pratas Island to tourists
- Melbourne all but clinches 1st place in Australia's NRL
- Amid criticism, UK government tries to show unity on Brexit
- Australian Rules football results
- Kenya gets respite from election violence that killed 24
- The walks set off a furious last day at world championships
- Chinese streaming service cancels Taiwanese TV series that portrays Sunflower Movement
- Merkel challenger remains confident of unseating chancellor
- Floods, landslides triggered by heavy rain kill 47 in Nepal
- Russia says Syrian government doubles territory it controls
- Citizens worried, but Seoul mum on Trump's N. Korea threat
- Kidnapped model recounts ordeal, says she was 'terrified'
- American tourist gives Nazi salute in Germany, is beaten up
- After 15 years of paralysis in bed, painter in Taiwan's Hualien wishes to have his own exhibition
- The Latest: Diniz wins 50-kilometer walk at worlds
- Danish police say no body found inside sunken submarine
- The Latest: Virginia governor to attend Sunday church
- India enforces follow-on against Sri Lanka with 352-run lead
- Town hall by former Malaysian PM Mahathir marred by violence
- Renegade al-Shabab leader defects to government
- Venezuela expected to dominate Pence's Latin American trip
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga condemns police killing of rioters in protests, urges backers to skip work Monday
- Another ship suspends migrant rescues citing Libyan threats
- The Latest: Romanian coastguard intercepts Iraq migrant boat
- NBA heads to the Holy Land to develop talent, promote values
- US debate on arming Ukraine puts pressure on Russia, Trump
- The Latest: Kenya opposition leader condemns police killings
- Egypt officials: 2 militants killed in shootout with police
- Egypt detains train driver 15 days over crash
- German nationalists pull anti-Islam pig poster
- 16-year-old is running for Kansas governor seat
- Ducati rider Dovizioso beats Marquez to win Austrian GP
- Detroit luring manufacturers to industrial park, vacant land
- The Latest: Trump aide considers Va. clash to be terrorism
- Kawasaki Frontale beats J-League leaders Kashima 3-1
- Texas doctor seeks to stop child abuse before it can happen
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Romania: former chief of Ceausescu's Securitate dies at 86
- Barcelona target Dembele remains suspended by Dortmund
- The Latest: Rebels fighting for Damascus suburbs kill 20
- APNewsBreak: Grandmother in travel ban lawsuit arrives in US
- NY man due in court in killings of mom, sister, 3rd woman
- Alabama's US Senate race all about Trump love, swamp hate
- Teen Choice awards to honor Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars
- Sri Lanka vs. India 3rd Test Scoreboard
- US officials: Confrontation with North Korea not imminent
- US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
- Taliban seized northern Faryab province in Afghanistan
- 'Meet a Muslim' events hope to dispel misconceptions
- Tottenham capitalizes on Shelvey red, beats Newcastle 2-0
- Sheriff's office to auction century-old machine gun
- Iran moves to end death penalty for some drug crimes
- The Latest: Aide says Trump is owed options on Venezuela
- Health care divide leaves tax on path to reinstatement
- Lion rescued from Syria zoo gives birth in Jordan reserve
- French summer wildfires ravage over 2,000 hectares of land
- Tour operator in Amish country gets in tiff over his tuk-tuk
- Critics throw shade at Cuomo's plan to light NYC bridges
- Democratic attorneys escalate legal fight against Trump
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Officials: Exhumation of killers from vet cemeteries is rare
- Almanac: Plenty of cold, snow for this winter for Northeast
- Strasbourg beats 10-man Lille 3-0 in French league
- 'Annabelle' scares up $35M, jolting sleepy box office
- Hamburg exits German Cup, loses to 10-man Osnabrueck
- Insider Q&A: Scary forecasts at the box office
- Harper has bone bruise, Nats hopeful he's back this season
- The Latest: Man accused of driving car had racist rally sign
- Violence in Charlottesville exposes nation's divisions
- Kenyan graffiti artists spray peace slogan in troubled areas
- Kisner leads pack at PGA; Matsuyama, Stroud are 1 shot back
- The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
- 2 Kosovars jailed for allegedly trying to join extremists
- Authorities: Shoplifting suspect flees cops, drowns in lake
- Lukaku scores 2, Man United beats West Ham 4-0 in EPL
- Ex-police union leader admits embezzling more than $100,000
- United, Tottenham make winning starts in Premier League
- Western countries call on Kosovo to break political deadlock
- The Latest: No. 15 may be pivotal hole in PGA's final round
- Hezbollah leader says Syrian government 'will stay on'
- The Latest: Arson suspected in fires raging on Greek island
- Law scholars urge Trump to keep program for young immigrants
- Graham says GOP in trouble if Obama's health care law stands
- Video captures Tom Cruise limping after 'MI6' stunt
- The Latest: US seeks 'effective' ties with China's military
- The Latest: Friend likens car crash victim to war casualty
- Security workers at Barcelona airport plan 24-hour strike
- Average US gas prices jump 8 cents thanks to crude costs
- Neymar to start for PSG against Guingamp on his debut
- West Point grad Rowley takes long route to major leagues
- Reports: Key witness in Indonesia corruption case dies in US
- People from across Europe protest logging in Polish forest
- McIlroy feels back pain, not sure when he will play again
- North Korean tensions aren't deterring tourists from Guam
- Happ wins 3rd straight, Jays hit 3 HRs, beat Pirates 7-1
- Warren Beatty on 'Bonnie and Clyde' at 50
- AP Explains: How Robert E. Lee went from hero to racist icon
- HBO hackers leak episodes from upcoming season of 'Curb'
- Worlds Results
- WTA Rogers Cup Results
- Tropical Storm Gert forms in the Atlantic but is not expected to make landfall
- Lazio beats Juventus 3-2 to win Super Cup after wild finale
- Tropical Storm Gert forms in the Atlantic Ocean
- Los Angeles service honors slain El Salvador archbishop
- Newspaper files for bankruptcy protection, gets new owners
- BC-SOC--French Results
- BC-SOC--French Standings
- ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results
- Neymar scores on impressive debut as PSG beats Guingamp 3-0
- Charlottesville rally organizer flees news conference
- Suspect fatally stabs Istanbul officer in police station
- Ronaldo sent off after scoring in Madrid's 3-1 win at Barca
- Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally
- Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship for his first major
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- PGA Championship Winners
- NASCAR-Michigan 400 Results
- Zverev upsets Federer for Rogers title
- The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
- Police spokesman says Turkish restaurant under attack in Burkina Faso capital; witnesses report heavy gunfire.
- Police: Restaurant under attack by gunmen in Burkina Faso
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Pure Michigan 400 Results
- Svitolina beats Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 for WTA's Rogers title
- Schubert wins US Women's Amateur 6 and 5 over Valenzuela
- Banner world for Felix, banner championships for US
- Rudock helps Lions take advantage of Luckless Colts 24-10
- A snapshot of Guam before US-North Korea conflict and now
- Japan reports economy grew at a 4.0 percent annual rate in April-June on strong domestic demand
- Japan economy revs up to 4 pct annual growth in April-June
- 1st major victory eludes Kisner, Matsuyama at PGA
- Stanton ties franchise mark with 42nd homer in Marlins' win
- Svitolina beats Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 for Rogers title
- Key hole at the PGA Championship
- LEADING OFF: Bettis back from chemotherapy, Strasburg rehab
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- A glance at the final round of the PGA Championship
- Will NKorea's Kim pull the trigger? Possible signs to watch
- BC-GLF--PGA Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--PGA Championship Leaders Cards
- Real Salt Lake-D.C. United, Sums
- At least 4 people shot, killed in Mexican resort of Acapulco
- Exposition spéciale de la saveur du sud-est Asiatique à Taiwan
- Small earthquake hits island in Alaska's Aleutian chain
- Burkina Faso government says 17 dead, 8 wounded in attack on Turkish restaurant blamed on suspected jihadists
- Decades since his death, Elvis is The King for impersonators
- Son, Ki recalled for South Korea's crucial qualifying games
- At least 17 killed in attack on restaurant in Burkina Faso
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Insurance restrictions for abortion head to Texas governor
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- So far in August, Taipei sees 8 over-37 C days
- Australian deputy prime minister under citizenship cloud
- Taiwan headline news
- Oscar-nominated writer Joe Bologna dies at 82
- Sheriff: 3 shot dead at Wisconsin auto racing event
- Taipei may consider legalized prostitution zone in Wanhua District
- 70 years after Pakistan-India split, Sikhs search for home
- Force granted injunction in fight against Super Rugby axing
- Asia shares mostly up, Nikkei falls as yen gains vs dollar
- Seahawks win 48-17 in Chargers' debut game at StubHub Center
- Today in History
- Tiroteo deja tres muertos durante una competencia automovilística en Wisconsin, dice policía.
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- One-fifth of Americans find workplace hostile or threatening
- Clerical abuse scandal hits Argentine president's school
- PGA Championship victory a family affair for Justin Thomas
- Arctic voyage finds global warming impact on ice, animals
- 'El Chapo' seeking new lawyers in US drug trafficking case
- Rescuers pull out 46 bodies after landslide hits north India
- Arctic voyage finds global warming impact on ice, animals
- Science Says: Fast-melting Arctic sign of bad global warming
- Chinese newspaper warns Trump risks 'trade war'
- Malaysian student makes a hit on social media with Taiwan photos
- The 'stability player,' Matic already making Man United tick
- Police officer accused of 'mocking' Charlottesville violence
- Australian inquiry: Priests should report abuse confessions
- Sheriff: 3 shot dead at Wisconsin auto racing event
- Police: 17 people locked inside rig at Texas gas station
- Hot, sunny day across Taiwan on Monday
- With gun salutes, Pakistan marks 70 years of independence
- Third of Syrian refugee kids not in school, despite pledges
- The Latest: Teen Choice Awards winners touch on politics
- In a weak summer at the box office, bright spots abound
- Thomas picks the right major at the right time to win
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Taiwanese soldiers' contribution to Indonesian independence recognized
- Seahawks' Bennett plans to continue national anthem protest
- Death sentences of Shiites point to limits of Saudi reforms
- Missing Dutch national found dead in Turkey
- Sri Lanka heading for massive defeat in final test vs India
- The Latest: 18 killed in Burkina Faso restaurant attack
- 'Scandal' creator Shonda Rhimes making new shows for Netflix
- Suspect in deadly Virginia car ramming due in court
- After withstanding Trout's injury, Angels on a run
- Closing arguments expected in Taylor Swift groping case
- Lawyers set to make closing arguments in Taylor Swift trial
- DeVos undeterred by critics even as agenda remains stalled
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Transcript of Education Secretary DeVos' Interview with AP
- A snapshot of Guam before US-North Korea conflict and now
- 18 killed in attack on restaurant in Burkina Faso capital
- Man escapes weapons charges to tend to bees
- US takes another look at providing lethal weapons to Ukraine
- US pot states try to curb smuggling, fend off administration
- Critiques fly as Tillerson struggles to define his mission
- Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'
- Pressure, criticism mount for Trump after Charlottesville
- Critiques fly as Tillerson struggles to define his mission
- After failure of SC nuke plant, backers seek federal aid
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CEO to retire within a year
- Monsoon flooding kills at least 160 across South Asia
- A stronger Medicaid emerges from GOP health overhaul debate
- In Latin America, VP Pence threads needle on Venezuela
- Syrian rebels, civilians leave Lebanon border area for home
- Presidential Office: There will be no place for protests against unfair-pension reform at Taipei Universiade
- More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Iran's leader names conservative cleric to arbitration body
- Trump to seek trade probe of China amid NKorea tensions
- Israeli police arrest tycoon, others in bribery, fraud sting
- Police reduce effect of security strike at Barcelona airport
- Protests around US decry Virginia white supremacist rally
- Armed militia, clergy, more unite against white nationalists
- Top US military officer warns NKorea that US military ready
- Many Kenyans go to work in capital despite call for stayaway
- Eurozone industry shows signs of slowing amid euro's rise
- Large fire burns for 2nd day, threatens homes near Athens
- Tsai highlights Taiwan’s progress on gender equality at women’s conference
- Big Ben to fall silent in London next week as repairs start
- New scholarship program for children of Thai workers in Taiwan
- China says it will stop importing North Korean coal, iron ore, fish and other goods on Sept. 5 under U.N. sanctions
- First sexual harassment reported in Office of the President, Taiwan
- China announces Sept. 5 cutoff of North Korean imports
- New board game, 'Run, Animals Run!!,' reverses roles of humans and endangered animals
- Monsoon flooding kills at least 160 across South Asia
- Yemen Central Bank: Saudi-led coalition strangling economy
- India beats Sri Lanka by innings and 171 runs in 3rd test
- Hong Kong’s litter finds its way to Taipei
- Elephant kills Argentine hunter in Namibia
- Taiwan headquarters of Tesla inaugurated in Taipei
- Tagalog teacher training opens for Filipinos living in Taiwan
- Taiwan's Ama Museum launches campaign to request compensation for families of 'Comfort Women'
- Willie Nelson cuts show short, cites Utah's high altitude
- Taipei 18th Comic Exhibition attracts thousands of fans
- Project aims to attract tourists to remote Albanian villages
- The Latest: Greek island wildfires prompt state of emergency
- The Latest: China cuts off host of imports form NKorea
- Iraqi Shiite militias pledge to take part in next IS fight
- Germany slams far-right US march as 'repulsive scene'
- Russian intelligence agency says it foiled attack plot
- Braised pork broth carcinogenic: study
- The Latest: Sessions defends Trump statement on violence
- Search for journalist who left Danish submarine intensifies
- British cybersecurity expert expected in court on US charges
- Authorities: Man fatally shot by Tennessee sheriff's deputy
- The Latest: Protesters deface Confederate statue in Atlanta
- GoDaddy boots white nationalist site after protest violence
- Pope calls welcoming migrants a way to show brotherhood
- Barca to sign Brazil midfielder Paulinho from Chinese club
- Israel official warns Lebanon over Hezbollah leader's threat
- Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' reunited online
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- The Latest: Police seek witnesses to race track killings
- The Latest: Top US officer warns NKorea that military ready
- Costly crossing: London bridge project closed down
- Dubai's Emaar posts first-half profits, announces new IPO
- Taiwanese companies showcase their products at expo in New Delhi
- Spain: Police arrest 3 Russians in killing of Italian
- Afghan official: Gunmen kill 3 local aid workers
- Polish horse auction disappoints after political purge
- US medal dominance could reflect doping cleanup in track
- Sierra Leone floods, mudslides kill at least 21 people
- AP EXPLAINS: Impact of Saudi death sentences, Shiite unrest
- The Latest: Many Kenyans go to work despite stayaway call
- Heroes without capes: Portugal's firefighters work for free
- More than 200 bodies at Sierra Leone morgue after floods, mudslides, says coroner official
- Chinese dissident stands trial after 2 years in detention
- Official: More than 200 dead after Sierra Leone floods
- Witnesses: Militiamen seize Libyan ex-premier in Tripoli
- Turkey: IS stabbing suspect was wanted internationally
- Merck CEO stepping down from American Manufacturing Council
- The Latest: Official: 200 dead in Sierra Leone mudslides
- Daily Mail branches into TV with syndicated US show
- Austria records first instances of Fipronil-tainted eggs
- Sport official: Taiwan hopeful of pocketing five gold medals in roller sports at Taipei Universiade
- Sessions says Trump hasn't apologized for Twitter criticism
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Man falls into 10-foot sinkhole while trying to block it off
- WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT
- Ex-head of Mexico's state oil company denies taking bribes
- Book Review: 'A Stranger in the House' has strong plot
- Cristiano Ronaldo banned for 5 games for pushing referee
- Eagles announce tour dates with son of the late Glenn Frey
- SpaceX launching research to space station _ plus ice cream
- Ronaldo banned for 5 games after pushing referee
- PETA's 'Lettuce ladies' promote vegan eating in Romania
- Image of Asia: Flooded villagers paddle for drinking water
- Turkish police arrest suspected killer of Syrian journalists
- Austrian Social Democrats fire Israeli political consultant
- Going green: Georgia man repeats as kale-eating champ
- Review: 'I Know a Secret' slowly unfolds in unexpected ways
- The Latest: Pence draws attention to plight of Venezuelans
- Police try out new database for documenting opioid overdoses
- US stocks jump as tensions with North Korea appear to ease
- Russia hosts Libya's military leader
- Paul Ryan to hold first public town hall in nearly 2 years
- Cuomo considers charging drivers more to enter Manhattan
- German court orders sentence enforced in Chile abuse case
- Kenyan boat sinks off coast; politician's family missing
- Justin Thomas picks the right major at the right time to win
- Liz Weston: How to stop being the family ATM
- Hungry Venezuelans turn to Colombia for a plate of food
- Fugitive Romanian businessman surrenders to British police
- The Latest: Judge won't guarantee pay for 'El Chapo' lawyers
- Wisconsin Assembly committee to vote on Foxconn incentives
- Serbian official suggests major compromise over Kosovo
- Chinese investors buy Premier League club Southampton
- Drinking problem: Ryanair wants UK airports to curb alcohol
- British cybersecurity expert pleads not guilty to US federal computer fraud charges in Wisconsin
- The Latest: Judge, lawyers go over Swift jury instructions
- The Latest: UK cyber-expert pleads not guilty in US case
- Bomb kills 11 in southern Yemen
- An alligator lurking by the road? No, just a plastic toy
- New York gets tougher on community center bomb threats
- Trump works a day in Washington amid White House renovations
- Texas A&M criticizes white nationalist planning campus rally
- Pint by pint, a hoppy revolution is brewing in Russia
- US Navy reports another tense encounter with an Iran drone
- Lots of questions still hang over Trump's tax plan
- BUNDESLIGA 2017-18: Guide to the 2 promoted teams
- Error causes hanger to be covered in fire suppression foam
- Pencils, paper, backpacks, oh my! Stars go back to school
- Pro wrestler Ric Flair grappling 'tough medical issues'
- FBI arrests man in plot to detonate bomb at Oklahoma bank
- Target buys tech company to help it offer same-day delivery
- The Latest: Experiments, ice cream launched to space station
- 2 nurses enter plea deal over removing inmate's oxygen
- Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as 'criminals and thugs,' says 'racism is evil'
- Little Rock's 42nd homicide already matches last year's mark
- Zimbabwe vice president in South African hospital
- SPANISH LEAGUE 2017-18: Guide to the 3 promoted teams
- Federer withdraws from Cincinnati; Nadal to become new No. 1
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Roadside bomb kills 6 paramilitary forces in Pakistan
- Police officers corral loose pig; jokes ensue
- Trump's sanctuary city threat triggers confusion, changes
- UN: Gunmen attack 2 UN peacekeeping sites in Mali, 2 killed
- Pentagon cites artillery "mishap" in 2 US deaths in Iraq
- Holocaust memorial urges vigilance after US protests
- Trump mocks exec for quitting advisory council over racism
- Top Fed official tells AP: Bond portfolio could shrink soon
- Police: Teens who roamed unfinished bridge on video arrested
- Text of AP's interview with NY Fed President William Dudley
- Edinburgh Fringe festival takes on Donald Trump
- Couple admits to crashing wedding; bride finds stunt funny
- Stunt driver dies while filing "Deadpool 2" in Vancouver
- President Donald Trump's remarks on Charlottesville violence
- Vietnam War vet receives medals after a 45-year wait
- He always hit 'em far; now Stanton is hitting 'em fast
- Army turns over remains of 2 boys who died at Indian school
- Petulant & reckless: Stars' bad habits erupt early in season
- Italy: progress in probe of Cairo torture murder of scholar
- SERIE A 2017-18: Guide to promoted teams in Italy's top tier
- Activists plead not guilty in Trump Tower banner hanging
- Santa Fe Indian Market fuses tradition with contemporary art
- Rabbi charged with sex assault makes first court appearance
- Maduro supporters march in Venezuela against Trump
- The Latest: California joins 'sanctuary' lawsuits for grants
- German leader sees end of the road for diesel, gasoline cars
- The Latest: Germany urges freedom for Venezuela prisoners
- Americans sentenced in Panama for 5 murders
- The Latest: Official: High number smuggled in rigs in Texas
- AP Exclusive: 'Despacito' video not submitted for MTV VMAs
- Jury in 'Top Chef' case says 1 member is assuming guilt
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Pantone creates shade of purple named for Prince symbol
- Schalke beats former East German champion Dynamo 2-0 in cup
- Transcripts: Mother of man accused of driving car into Charlottesville crowd called 911 repeatedly; said he beat her
- The Latest: Libya called 'not a safe port' for migrants
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Argentina: Macri alliance bolstered by election
- Stowaway found on Miami-bound flight from Dominican Republic
- EPA moves to rewrite limits for coal power plant wastewater
- Virginia rally attracted loose mix of right-wing extremists
- Americans sentenced in Panama for 5 murders
- Police: 1 girl dead, at least 5 people injured after driver rams into patrons at pizza restaurant east of Paris
- Venezuela president asks powerful assembly to probe opposition for allegedly backing Trump threat of intervention
- A snapshot of Guam before US-North Korea conflict and now
- Police: Girl, 8, killed as car plows into French pizzeria
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- The Latest: Texas lawmakers want A&M to block 'racist' rally
- Authorities search for 4 bodies in California river
- The Latest: Oklahoma US senator calls bomb plot chilling
- Connecticut honors aviator reputed to fly before Wrights
- The Latest: Officials: Car drove into patrons intentionally
- Dozens rally in Guam for peace amid North Korea threats
- How major US stock market indexes fared Monday
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Music service Pandora names Dish streaming exec Lynch as CEO
- UN says nearly 50,000 stranded at unsafe Jordan-Syria border
- Sen. McCain decries criticism of McMaster as 'smear tactics'
- Mattis: US would 'take out' any NKorean missile aimed at US
- BC-US--Index, US
- Neff, Target surge, while Newmont Mining dips
- What happened during protests? Media divided on narrative
- Box office top 20: 'Annabelle' scores in a slow August
- Business Highlights
- Column: A magical season in the sun for Los Angeles Dodgers
- The United Nations now says seven people were killed and seven wounded in an attack on UN headquarters in Timbuktu, Mali
- As Trump considers Arpaio pardon, critics call out president
- The Latest: Gunmen attack UN base in Mali, killing 7 people
- Tyson's eclipse tip: Don't video it, experience it
- Column: Thomas wins major at an early age, eliminates burden
- North Korea says leader briefed on plans for missile tests near Guam
- Berkshire Hathaway sells off GE stake, boosts BNY Mellon
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Jury chosen for fraud case retrial due to sleeping attorney
- Violence in Charlottesville reverberates beyond Virginia
- Rates on Treasury bills fall in weekly auction
- 2017-18 NBA Schedule
- UNDATED: Add 2017-18 NBA Schedule
- UNDATED: Add 2017-18 NBA Schedule
- The Latest: Wisconsin Assembly panel approves Foxconn bill
- North Korea spat renews push to change Guam's government
- Jury sides with Taylor Swift in groping lawsuit, orders fired radio host to pay the pop star a symbolic $1
- Experts: Police response inadequate at Charlottesville rally
- N. Korea leader briefed on plans for missile tests near Guam
- UK says it may seek 'temporary' customs union with EU
- How the schedule was made: NBA taking hard look at metrics
- Mark down the dates: NBA unveils full 2017-18 schedule
- Sabathia hopes to come off DL when eligible this weekend
- Judge won't reinstate girls after boys' basketball dispute
- Kintzler, Madson and Doolittle stabilize Nationals' bullpen
- US to host South Korea twice in October exhibitions
- US WWII vet in Japan to return flag to fallen soldier family
- Western & Southern Open Results
- The Latest: Little Rock's 42nd homicide matches 2016 mark
- Goodell: Have to understand other side in anthem protests
- Holocaust memorial vandalized for second time this summer
- Rockies RHP Bettis returns after cancer treatment
- The Latest: Little Rock's 42nd homicide matches 2016 mark
- Minor rescued from becoming a prostitute
- Cultural development of cities explored at Taipei Arts Festival
- LEADING OFF: Stanton HR streak, Porcello goes for 3 in row
- Chinese military aircraft again fly near eastern Taiwan
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Tokyo zoo says its baby giant panda healthy at 2 months old
- South Korean leader: Nuclear crisis must "absolutely be solved peacefully;" US military action requires Seoul's consent
- Merck, Under Armour CEOs resign from Trump business panel
- Jedinak back for Australia's crucial World Cup qualifiers
- South Korea leader says conditions for dialogue could be created if North Korea stops nuclear and missile tests
- Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina
- Scaramucci: If it were up to me, Bannon would be gone
- Genia commits to Australia, signs with Rebels for 2 years
- China says it will respond to possible Trump trade probe with 'all appropriate measures' to protect Chinese interests
- Judge, Hicks, Sanchez homer to lift Yankees over Mets 4-2
- Gert becomes the second hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean
- Gert strengthens into season's 2nd hurricane in Atlantic
- China says it will protect its interests in Trump probe
- The Latest: US WWII vet returns flag to Japan soldier's kin
- Mongolian and Tibetan Affairs Commission to be dissolved by end of Aug.
- Philippines: 21 alleged drug offenders killed in single day
- Taiwan Headline News
- USGA-U.S. Amateur Scores
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Today in History
- Poll: Support for charters drops markedly over past year
- Woman gets OK for license plate inspired by 'covfefe' tweet
- Water agency hires firm to evaluate Niagara Falls discharge
- Political feud erupts between Australia and New Zealand
- Truck plows into 6 construction vehicles, killing 1, inuring 2
- Hong Kong activist arrested over allegation of stapled legs
- Analysis: To launch or not? Either way, North Korea may gain
- Weather: Over 37 degrees in greater Taipei area
- Marine waste made in China threatens Penghu’s coastlines
- A look at North Korea's past bluster and actual attacks
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Indian prime minister pledges to wipe out graft from country
- BC-BBN--NL Glance
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- India opens 1st Partition museum 70 years after bloody event
- Firefighter apologizes for 'dumb joke' about Charlottesville
- Iranian president threatens to restart nuclear program
- China Airlines flight to Taiwan makes unscheduled landing in Fukuoka
- Asian stocks rise after Koreas, US make diplomatic overtures
- Dubai billionaire seeks to sell Trump-branded villas abroad
- Manny Machado, Orioles slam past slumping Mariners, 11-3
- Taylor Swift hopes to inspire assault victims after trial
- Asian stocks rise after Koreas, US make diplomatic overtures
- 3 GOP hopefuls face off in primary for Chaffetz vacant seat
- Poll: Support for charters drops markedly over past year
- Stanton hits team-record 43rd homer, Marlins beat Giants 8-3
- German economy, Europe's largest, posts 0.6 pct 2Q growth
- Suspected Islamist militant killed in Bangladesh raid
- Mom called police over threatening acts by Virginia driver
- Science Says: Lightning is zapping fewer Americans, not more
- White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'
- North Korea spat renews push to change Guam's government
- Russia detains Ukrainian intelligence officer in Crimea
- Taiwanese girl becomes youngest golf player in US Women Amateur championship
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwanese woman who shocked Internet with her young looks marks 42nd birthday
- How to stay safe when lightning hits
- Police response scrutinized after violence at Virginia rally
- Furor over Charlottesville follows Trump home to Manhattan
- US vet returns dead Japanese soldier's flag to grateful kin
- Turmoil in Virginia touches a nerve across the country
- Taliban 'open letter' to Trump urges US to leave Afghanistan
- Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues
- Various far-right extremist groups joined at Virginia rally
- Iraqi, coalition aircraft step up airstrikes on IS-held town
- British inflation unexpectedly holds steady in July
- Israel arrests radical Islamic cleric for inciting violence
- UK says it may seek 'temporary' customs union with EU
- Taiwan's rest areas are huge: vlogger
- Swedes help Danes in submarine case with missing woman
- German court sends ECB challenge to European court
- Wolfsburg defender John Brooks could miss Bundesliga opener
- Cabinet outlines flagship projects under New Southbound Policy
- Death toll in South Asia monsoon flooding rises to 218
- Tributes paid to man who tried to save lawmaker Jo Cox
- Afghan official: Taliban suicide car bombing kills 1
- The Latest: Dead soldier's kin thanks vet for returning flag
- Mercury hits 38 C again in Taipei, tenth day in a row above 36 C
- Japan to lead in artificial intelligence with Taiwan following behind
- Safety council: Motor vehicle deaths dip slightly in 2017
- Trump congratulates Kenyan president on winning re-election
- Massive blackout hits Taiwan amid sweltering heat
- The Latest: Trump congratulates Kenyan president on election
- Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2' in Vancouver
- Uganda withdraws from Taipei Universiade competition
- Home Depot beats Street 2Q forecasts
- The Latest: Trump asked to fire 3 White House staffers
- UK probe into tower fire to sidestep wider social issues
- 3,000 firefighters in Portugal combat raging wildfires
- Top US military officer notes 'difficult issues' with China
- Not Sorry: Oprah lets go of 'emotional burden' of weight
- Death toll in Sierra Leone mudslides expected to rise
- Gravely injured in restaurant attack out of danger
- Abandoned dog found buried in mud dies at shelter
- Zimbabwe's first lady accused of assault in South Africa
- President: Romania is security provider in uncertain region
- Taiwan ex-President Ma to appear in court over Taipei Dome
- Police catch pet iguana on the run that nips cyclist
- German police hunt stolen trailer full of chocolate
- Thai activist gets prison for posting BBC story about king
- Wisconsin beats NZ Breakers 85-75 in overseas opener
- Police fatally shoot man who carjacked car with girl inside
- German government says airline Air Berlin filing for bankruptcy and will receive loan to continue flights for now
- German carrier Air Berlin filing for bankruptcy
- BUNDESLIGA 2017-18: 5 teams to watch out for this season
- Italy to host fall G-7 interior ministers summit on security
- Prosecutors: Shooting by off-duty officer was justified
- Jury to get case of men charged in Chinese student's slaying
- Reports: Turkey detains Interpol-sought Belgian IS suspect
- South Sudan's rebels recapture Pagak, their headquarters
- New York family suffers 3rd pedestrian death in 2 years
- BBC says Iran freezes local assets of Farsi service staff
- Obama's post-Charlottesville tweet gets Twitter love
- Pence expected to praise economic reforms in Argentina
- Ukraine rocket maker denies leaking know-how to Pyongyang
- Officer accused of mocking death during Virginia rally
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- School district: No outdoor recess during eclipse
- Japanese travelers to Taiwan can now experience more privileges
- Taiwan on ‘High Alert’ after Chinese air force drills
- Cruise ship tourism steams ahead in Taiwan
- The Latest: Wildfire near Greek capital burns for 3rd day
- Carbon monoxide in home sickens 4 officers, 8 others
- Oops? Trump retweets critic saying 'he's a fascist'
- New York factory activity rises, nears 3-year high in August
- Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
- Taiwan economics minister resigns over blackout
- Safety council: Motor vehicle deaths dip slightly in 2017
- Hillary Clinton's pastor plagiarized prayer at heart of book
- US retail sales rose 0.6 percent in July amid strong auto demand, best gain in 7 months
- Sign at Swiss hotel directed to 'Jewish guests' draws scorn
- US retail sales jumped 0.6 percent in July
- Late night comics get serious after Virginia violence
- Tilak Marapana named Sri Lanka's new foreign minister
- US officials: Canadian man tried to ship live snakes in mail
- Rare crocodile eggs hatched at Cambodian conservation center
- New charges in crackdown on violent Long Island gangs
- Mayor vows review after white officer punches black driver
- Portuguese media report multiple people killed by a fallen tree during religious festivities in Madeira
- Keep calm and carry on bonging: Lawmakers slam Big Ben plan
- Reports: Multiple deaths from fallen tree in Portugal
- Former Pakistan PM challenges disqualification by court
- Researchers to study chemical contamination of US waters
- Man dies in fall at London stock exchange
- 5 researchers share $500,000 prize for work on gene editing
- Mazda recalls nearly 80K vehicles to replace faulty air bags
- Taiwan’s major TV networks show support for Taipei Universiade
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 600 estimated missing in Sierra Leone mudslides, Red Cross says, as death toll certain to rise
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- The Latest: 600 estimated missing in Sierra Leone mudslides
- US Army commander in Europe honored on Poland's army day
- Review: 'Logan Lucky' is sure to put a smile on your face
- French leader sues photographer who trailed him on holiday
- Lebanese army takes new areas on the border with Syria
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Indonesia police arrest militants preparing chemical attacks
- US businesses increased stockpiles in June
- Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent's Rock Hall snub
- 'Seeing Red' has strong characters, emotional narrative
- US stocks start lower as retailers take early losses
- Grab your bonnet and musket: It's a 19th-century getaway
- Young and overspent? How to tackle credit card debt
- SERIE A 2017-18: 5 teams to watch out for this season
- The Latest: Pence honors Argentina's liberator at cathedral
- Minnesota agents find no evidence in slain woman's home
- Canadian Rockies: From rugged hikes to upscale resorts
- US decries Islamic State 'genocide' of Christians, others
- Workers to try to pull mysterious circular object from beach
- Cops: Woman who set man on fire, doused him with urine dies
- Teamsters accused of threatening and harassing cast and nonunion crew of 'Top Chef' are acquitted of all charges
- Algeria's president sacks prime minister
- Teamsters acquitted in 'Top Chef' extortion case
- Suspected militants kill 2 policemen in Egypt's Sinai
- Shipyard repays $9.2M to US government to settle overbilling
- UN set to remove final container holding Colombia rebel arms
- Man pleads guilty in Iowa jail escape that killed deputy
- Suspected al-Shabab attack kills 5 policemen in Kenya's east
- The Latest: Portugal's premier: Thoughts with tree victims
- Nery wins WBC bantamweight title with TKO of Yamanaka
- Amazon to sell debt in order to pay for Whole Foods deal
- 2 lawmakers seek probe after AP reveals maggots in facility
- Lawyers for wife of nightclub shooter could face sanctions
- Portuguese authorities say 12 people have been killed, 52 injured by fallen tree at religious festival on Madeira island
- The Latest: Driver who rammed pizzeria says was suicidal
- ICC orders arrest of commander loyal to Libyan general
- Lawsuit filed in Milwaukee inmate's dehydration death
- Jordin Sparks, Thomas Rhett to serve as Miss America judges
- Susan Sarandon to receive upstate NY film festival award
- Maria Sharapova granted wild-card entry into US Open
- Urawa beats Chapecoense 1-0 on late penalty
- The Latest: US says still interested in dialogue with NKorea
- The Latest: Life sentence for deadly Iowa jail escape
- Big tree falls in Central Park, injuring woman and 3 kids
- Wildlife officials determine bald eagle had lead poisoning
- Ex-South Carolina trooper who shot man gets 3 years
- Judge orders LinkedIn to stop blocking data-scraping firm
- Mindy Kaling announces pregnancy, talks parenting
- Pressured by government, Uber agrees to protect rider data
- Wayward alligator found in swimming pool at New Jersey motel
- Hurricane Gert begins turn toward northeast in Atlanta Ocean
- 2 accused of theft get locked in store, break glass to flee
- World War II soldier returns home 74 years after death
- Pink to get Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
- US homebuilder sentiment climbs in August
- Deal reached in lawsuit over student with bag placed on head
- The Latest: US says still interested in dialogue with NKorea
- Kuwait reports second oil spill in less than a week
- Texas school official removed over book's supremacist symbol
- Macedonian prostitution kingpin shot dead by unknown gunman
- Can't wait for delivery? Amazon offers instant pickup
- Wisconsin parents of student who died in Rome sue university
- Accidental deaths of endangered whale threatens its survival
- The Latest: North Dakota gets $10M for Dakota Access costs
- SPANISH LEAGUE 2017-18: 5 teams to watch out for this season
- Westwood making cuts, but not making progress in majors
- Lawsuit: Rent in building owed by Kushner family is too high
- Prosecutors seek records related to Inauguration Day protest
- Emergency alert mistakenly sent out to Guam residents
- Game of Thrones: What you don't know could get you killed
- Rhetoric over: Drive to ease NAFTA impact on workers begins
- New Facebook data center a boost to Ohio's technology sector
- Trump's denouncement disappoints, angers white nationalists
- Unretired, Soderbergh wants to pull a fast one on Hollywood
- Congress leader says Brazil gov't lacks votes to pass reform
- Qarabag beats Copenhagen 1-0 in Champions League playoffs
- Del Potro upsets Berdych in 1st round in Cincinnati
- Parents seek investigative records into son's disappearance
- The Latest: Prosecutors blast acquittals in 'Top Chef' case
- Police: Couple exploited website glitch for free merchandise
- US star Lexi Thompson fighting virus ahead of Solheim Cup
- New Boston transit chief Ramirez has no transit experience
- Report: Higher premiums if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies
- HBO producer gets year in prison after dermatologist's death
- College student hospitalized after fall on camp ropes course
- ACLU: Police can't ticket drivers for giving the finger
- Racial politics haunt GOP in Trump era
- Mixed martial arts fighter hospitalized after match dies
- Defying Europe's egg scare, Belgian town makes giant omelet
- John Andretti begins new round of chemotherapy treatment
- Palestinian leader sends greeting to North Korea
- AP PHOTOS: Elvis has never left the building in Las Vegas
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The Latest: Walmart CEO criticizes Trump on race response
- Neutron beams, x-rays reveal more about T. rex relative
- 2nd defense attorney wants off Bill Cosby's sex assault case
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Remains of Marine killed in World War II coming home at last
- Inside a day of violence, terror in Charlottesville
- 'Weekend Update,' Diana special modest winners for networks
- Cops: Group broke into home, killed man in front of daughter
- A look at a NAACP travel warning to would-be Missouri guests
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Paula Creamer out to prove she still belongs in Solheim Cup
- $1.1 million penalty for Californian who plowed wetlands
- Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 7-13
- Ex-government aide launching new party to keep UK in the EU
- Neighbors: Lewandowski threatened to make life 'a nightmare'
- Missouri woman fired after post against police support sign
- World Cup committee seeks bids from 44 cities
- AP Explains: How the Texas 'bathroom bill' keeps faltering
- Manchester bombing 'hero' charged with stealing credit card
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Lawyers cite DNA evidence in effort to spare Missouri inmate
- Court: State can't vaccinate kids in temporary custody
- Government joins food fight over menu labeling requirements
- 'Outdoors Bandit' suspect nabbed trying to board Belgium jet
- Cafe under investigation in death of ESPN broadcaster's wife
- How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday
- Mormon church specifically condemns white supremacy
- Cuban felon, pardoned, gets 2nd chance to fight deportation
- Fugitive sought for dumping radioactive oilfield waste
- New Jersey bomb evidence OK at trial of bombing defendant
- Elizabeth Duke to become next chairwoman of Wells Fargo
- Report: Woods had marijuana, painkillers in system at arrest
- Trump says 'we'll see' what happens to his top strategist
- Boko Haram bombers kill 20 at camp in northeast Nigeria
- The Latest: Police: Middle finger ticket to be training tool
- $150M awarded in 1998 Arkansas school shooting lawsuit
- US: 'Zero' chance of Colorado River water shortage in 2018
- $28.75 charge to visit Elvis' grave during vigil upsets fans
- Advance Auto Parts and Coach fall while Synchrony surges
- Man beaten at protest says police were indifferent to attack
- Police: Girl lured by babysitting job forced into sex work
- Funeral announcements announced for Virginia troopers
- US envoy: Iran can't use nuclear deal to hold world hostage
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Fox removes video with cars plowing through demonstrators
- Mayors to exchange ideas for fixing cities at summer meeting
- Business Highlights
- 5 nations appeal for support to fight extremists in Sahel
- Louis CK to debut black-and-white movie at Toronto festival
- The Latest: NC governor wants Confederate monuments removed
- Trump signs order to speed infrastructure construction
- Texas mother charged after newborn found covered with ants
- Utility drops bid to recoup billions after bailing on plant
- Kim Kardashian West sorry for defending makeup artist
- Developer who plotted South America escape pleads guilty
- Column: Fowler keeps celebrating everyone else's majors
- Helicopter that crashed amid violence was damaged in 2010
- England-West Indies test series begins with day-nighter
- The Latest: LA officers justified in fatal shooting of man
- Korea fight is latest conflict for indigenous people of Guam
- Trump's defense of statues echoes right-wing rhetoric
- Trump remarks about Charlottesville violence
- Texans, Pats tune up for preseason game with joint practice
- Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC
- Union appeals Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's 6-game suspension
- Navy commander pleads guilty in massive corruption scandal
- Latest: Missouri high court denies request to stop execution
- Northern California officials brace for political rallies
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- The Latest: Mueller not surprised about groping verdict
- Los Angeles officers justified in fatal shooting of man, 18
- Swift sends flowers to Denver company that supported her
- Astros strike early, cruise past Diamondbacks
- 20 immigrants found locked in a semitrailer in West Texas
- Carroll supports Bennett while saying Seahawks should stand
- ACLU petitions for immediate release of detained Afghan man
- AP Fact Check: What Trump said about Virginia protesters
- Stanton hits No. 44, homers in 6th consecutive game
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Red Sox turn first triple play in 6 years vs Cardinals
- Mexico judge orders new probe in 2014 killings by soldiers
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- China says US trade probe would violate international rules
- Lawyer: Baylor settles with woman who said rape was ignored
- Sun top short-handed Dream 96-75 for 6th straight win
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Let there be lights: Power restored to Taiwan after massive blackout
- The Latest: Elvis fans mark 40th anniversary of his death
- US college football returns Down Under for 2nd year in a row
- Moore, Strange in GOP runoff in Alabama Senate race
- Taiwan Headline News
- Indonesia clinic gives relief to Muslims with tattoo regrets
- LeBron blasts Trump, calls him "so-called President"
- Robert Yancy, only child of Natalie Cole, dies at 39
- Michael Moore leads audience of Broadway play to Trump Tower
- Rudy Giuliani undergoes surgery after falling on vacation
- Violin-playing protester freed from jail in Venezuela