英文新聞列表 English News List
- New partnership makes it easier to prove Pilgrim ancestry
- Revised GOP health bill stresses bare-bones private coverage
- Chuck Blazer dies after exposing corruption he profited from
- New study gives ravens something to crow about
- Yellen calls risks of inflation 'two-sided'
- US budget deficit rose in June to $90.2 billion
- Long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 4.03 percent
- NASCAR promotes Brent Dewar, names him president
- Ex-defense minister says 'corrupt' Israeli PM should quit
- Amputation tools used in Revolutionary War sell for $100K
- Hip-hop stars, from Chance to Snoop to Common, get Emmy love
- Hamilton feeling heat after snubbing event before British GP
- The Latest: Official apologizes to sexual violence victims
- Senate confirms businessman picked by Trump as Japan envoy
- Mother says cops took phone after she videoed sons' arrests
- Back in blue: Wayne Rooney scores on Everton return
- The Latest: 3 men in custody after attack on churchgoer
- Wimbledon Results
- 11-year-old New Jersey girl reported missing is found dead
- US, Somalia forces raid al-Shabab, kill several: Official
- Social Security trustees project 2.2 percent raise for beneficiaries in 2018, the largest increase in years
- Insect attack! US West is battling crop-killing swarms
- Nordstrom website crashes during anniversary sale
- The Latest: Social Security to rise by about $28 monthly
- Konta looking forward after Wimbledon semifinal exit
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Embattled Brazil president signs labor reform into law
- The Latest: Governors split on Senate's new health care bill
- Trump might impose tariffs and quotas on foreign steel
- Fund manager Q&A: How much more will interest rates climb?
- A look at some of the Emmy nominations' snubs and surprises
- Fitzgerald: Legislation likely to help lure Foxconn
- Man charged with killing wife in Uber car pleads not guilty
- FEC says lawmakers may use campaign funds on home security
- Cosby trial cost $219K, more than half paying for overtime
- Airbnb host who canceled reservation over race fined $5,000
- Man sentenced in girlfriend's death; claimed suicide pact
- Authorities release video of man fatally shot by Ohio police
- Zinke recommends no changes to Idaho, Washington monuments
- Police conduct dig in probe of 1980 police chief slaying
- Stars react to nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards
- The Latest: Chicago Sun-Times owner vows independent press
- Iraqi facing deportation after aiding military takes refuge
- The Latest: Lawyer says Devos sees sex assault rules unfair
- Senate panel kicks off work on spending bills
- Officers: Baltimore prosecutor not immune from lawsuit
- Trump caught on tape complimenting Macron's wife's body
- Scalise undergoes surgery for infection, in fair condition
- Server outage at Brazil foreign ministry after rogue emails
- US, Mexico eye closer energy ties as NAFTA talks loom
- The Latest: Nevada approves 1st recreational pot distributor
- Hawaii Army soldier thought 9/11 was false flag attack
- Police chief who lost arm to fireworks married 18 days later
- Mize shoots 64 for lead in Senior Players Championship
- Trump calls for 700 miles to 900 miles of border wall
- Brazilian house panel rejects report calling for president to be tried on corruption charge
- Revered Wimbledon is to tennis what the Masters is to golf
- The Latest: Brazil house panel rejects trial for president
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- UN envoy warns of instability in Sahel and Lake Chad basin
- St. Louis businesses pressured to keep $10 minimum wage
- Egyptian coach suspended as row over Qatar reaches soccer
- Rangers, Lias Andersson agree to entry-level contract
- Travel bans loom for nations that don't meet new US criteria
- BC-US--Index, US
- Man sentenced to life in woman's death after Halloween party
- 'Scopes monkey trial' town erects evolution figure's statue
- The Latest: Prosecutors: Soldier too dangerous for bail
- To play at Wimbledon, white underwear is a must
- Naked carjacking suspect killed by officers tied to shooting
- Oilers D Andrew Ference retires after 16-year career
- Gambia sets up commission to investigate ex-leader's assets
- Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway
- Health care bill has money for Alaska, home of a GOP holdout
- Federer vs. Berdych, Cilic vs. Querrey in Wimbledon semis
- Trump's outside counsel on Russia probe threatens emailer
- The Latest: House rejects transgender ban measure for troops
- 2 charged in case of nude images of congressional delegate
- Hurricanes: Owner Karmanos considers offer to sell team
- Power shrugs off rain worries for IndyCar Toronto
- Missouri man gets 3 years in prison for marriage fraud plot
- Fernanda becomes hurricane in Pacific, but no threat to land
- Fiber-optic cable cuts affect Mediacom customers in 3 states
- Canadian investigators: Jet landing at San Francisco airport came within 100 feet of hitting two planes
- Officials: US expected to say Iran still abiding nuke deal
- UN Assembly backs $40.5 million for Haiti cholera victims
- Facts and figures about the 69th Emmy Awards nominations
- Canada backtracks on labeling wine from the West Bank
- Honda recalls 1.2M Accords; battery sensors can catch fire
- Officer who responded to massacre to get early retirement
- Jet was within 100 feet of hitting 2 planes in San Francisco
- California police nab murder suspect who escaped custody
- BC-GLF--Senior Players Championship Scores
- BC-GLF--Scottish Open Scores
- Judith Light remembers late manager after Emmy nomination
- Latest: Woman calls for officer firing after sons' arrests
- Mexico fires official after 2 die in highway sinkhole
- Minnesota judge cancels Universal deal with Prince estate
- Venezuelan cop accused of helicopter attack on Supreme Court appears at opposition rally
- Patterson, Tocchet to help lead Coyotes in new direction
- Venezuela cop in helicopter attack attends opposition rally.
- Howell, Schniederjans shoot 63 to share John Deere lead
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Investigation launched into alleged prep school sex assaults
- Paul Millsap's Nuggets signing brings him back to his roots
- Mayweather, McGregor smack tour only free thing for fans
- Yanks add minor league 1B depth in trade with Brewers
- Facts and figures for the British Open golf championship
- Rapper DMX busted on tax fraud charges
- Venezuela cop in helicopter attack attends opposition rally
- Man charged with murder in fatal TI concert shooting
- Taiwan Headline News
- Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'
- Peru judge orders former President Humala and wife jailed as they face charges of corruption
- Australia plans law to force tech giants to decrypt messages
- BC-GLF--John Deere Classic Scores
- Peru judge orders ex-president jailed in corruption case
- Échauffement à Métro Taipei et Champion à l’Universiade d’été
- Report: GOP operative took his own life in Minnesota
- Wie battles neck issue to finish with 73
- The Latest: Possible human remains found in fugitive search
- Uber driver charged with raping teen passenger in Australia
- LEADING OFF: Trout returns, Cubs try to start turnaround
- Timely Tim: Tebow hits first pro walk-off HR for St. Lucie
- Tsai advocates realization of Liu Xiabo's Chinese Dream
- The Latest: Ex-Peru leader heads to court after arrest order
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Timely Tim: Tebow hits first pro walk-off HR for St. Lucie
- Judge in Hawaii rules grandparents are exempt from President Donald Trump's travel ban enforcement.
- Smackdown in the legislature over infrastructure plan
- Police puppies do internship for Taipei Universiade
- Bogus flyer draws job seekers to Raiders' stadium meeting
- Report: Asia facing dire future toll from climate change
- Francona rejoins Indians a week after heart procedure
- The Latest: Judge expands travel ban familial exemptions
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Ex-Peru president, wife detained in corruption investigation
- Gasoline thieves are out of control _ and deadly _ in Mexico
- Mayweather, McGregor exchange profanities, barbs in Brooklyn
- Judge expands list of relatives exempted from travel ban
- Mexico, Jamaica play to scoreless draw in Group C play
- 70-year-old YouTube hit redefining beauty in South Korea
- Zimbabwe opts to bat first in test vs. Sri Lanka
- China media: Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo 'led astray by West'
- Los Angeles officer in sex probe charged with gun felonies
- BC-SOC--CONCACAF Gold Gup Standings
- Events and activities for July 14-16
- Teen charged in school shooting moved to mental hospital
- Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo named honorary deputy sheriff
- Michigan man in prison for life for drugs might win release
- Lakers' Lonzo Ball posts triple-double, this time in Adidas
- Should police be allowed to shame suspects on Facebook?
- Confusion over how anti-abortion bill could affect St. Louis
- AP source: Man killed 4 after feeling cheated in drug deals
- The Latest: Japan attentive to human rights in China
- UN considers new base in South Sudan's troubled Yei region
- Troops foil attack on Pakistan army camp, 2 soldiers wounded
- Ogwumike, Parker combine for 49 points, Sparks top Sun 87-77
- Bourdais helping Coyne drivers at Toronto, eyes return
- Milestones in China's pro-democracy movement
- Police: Palestinian attackers killed after shooting Israelis
- Gambia sets up commission to investigate ex-leader's assets
- At 37, Venus Williams looking for a 6th Wimbledon title
- Every morning, they mow, paint, mop Wimbledon's grass courts
- Secret no more: Brewers look to keep NL Central lead
- Hot weather could last into next week: CWB
- Asian shares mixed in narrow range investors await earnings
- US, Somalia forces raid al-Shabab, kill several: Official
- Spain's running of the bulls: 6 runners injured on final day
- On plane: 15 Marines, 1 Navy sailor mourned by families
- AP Explains: Bitcoin's possible financial panic
- Photo of the Day: Meowing mechanic
- Australia senator's 3 election wins officially didn't happen
- Gilt and guns: Macron wants to be Europe's go-to for Trump
- New Senate health care bill quickly runs into trouble
- Social Security projects biggest payment increase in years
- House refuses to ban transgender surgery for troops
- Undocumented convict awaits trial in San Francisco slaying
- A look at some of the changes in latest GOP health care bill
- Alaska would score a sweet deal in proposed health care bill
- Trump maintains 'nothing happened' when son met Russian
- Portland cleans dirty river, invites residents to take a dip
- Bastille Day: Paris security tightened before annual parade
- Albania police seize at least 15 tons of marijuana
- UK police appeal for information after spate of acid attacks
- Taiwanese student wins Italian knitwear design competition
- China’s VPN ban emphasizes Taiwan’s online freedoms
- Barcelona secures transfer of Benfica back Nelson Semedo
- In rare sight, lioness nurses leopard cub in Tanzania
- Gov. Brown makes dire plea to save California climate law
- Russia warns of response if US doesn't reopen its properties
- The Latest: Bastille Day festivities open amid high security
- Philippines' ex-leader faces charges for role in clash
- The Latest: Trump arrives for Bastille Day celebration
- The Latest: PM says no changes to holy site after violence
- Actor Donnie Wahlberg tips $2K at Charlotte Waffle House
- Judge in Hawaii hands Trump latest defeat on travel ban
- Image of Asia: Mourning Liu Xiaobo in Hong Kong
- Egypt's state-run media says attack kills 5 police in Giza
- Indonesia agency gives preliminary OK to Trump trademarks
- Last member of 'Kind of Blue' album to perform in New Mexico
- Israel's police chief says two officers killed in Palestinian attack near Jerusalem shrine
- Alternator, wiring troubles cause 2 Fiat Chrysler recalls
- UCI overturns time penalties for Uran & Bennett on Stage 12
- Record number of Taiwan athletes to compete in Summer Universiade
- Qatari FM says Gulf standoff cannot be resolved in a day
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - July 14
- China, N. Korea: 2 repressive systems, 2 prisoners, 2 deaths
- Hong Kong court disqualifies 4 lawmakers over oath taking
- Highlanders beat Reds 40-17 in Super Rugby to reach last 8
- Turkey marks anniversary of failed coup against Erdogan rule
- Valtteri Bottas fastest in first practice for British GP
- In West Africa, cancer patients forced abroad for treatment
- House of flying sofa chairs: Taiwan legislature sees second day of violence
- Chinese Nobel laureate's death turns focus to widow's fate
- The Latest: AMA says new GOP health care effort falls short
- Altice buys Portuguese media company in latest expansion
- South Africa wins toss and bats 1st in 2nd test vs. England
- Beyonce introduces newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi
- Emergency crews report 34 fires around Montenegro capital
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 7/17/2017
- 70 Pakistanis killed in rain-related incidents in 3 weeks
- Tuvalu parliament speaker visits Taiwan’s I-Mei
- French president thanks the US for coming to its aid 100 years ago during WWI, saying 'nothing will ever separate us'
- UK airline easyJet opens Vienna base to cope with Brexit
- Vettel trials new shield on car to protect Formula 1 drivers
- Ajax paired with Nice in Champions League qualifying round
- Sports court cuts FIFA ban of World Cup bids inspector
- How Turkey's failed coup unfolded, hour by hour
- Germany checking Daimler cars amid diesel emissions probe
- Changes in Catalonia's government ahead of vote on secession
- UN agency: Asylum requests by Venezuelans surge this year
- Security incident at US Consulate in Istanbul, 1 detained
- Son says Israeli police have detained top Muslim cleric in Jerusalem after deadly Palestinian attack at holy site
- Would you dare read your wife’s texts and not reply? Not after you read this!
- AC Milan ends 3-year European absence with trip to Romania
- JPMorgan's earnings jump 13 percent, helped by higher rates
- VW to replace Mercedes as sponsor for German federation
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Federer faces Berdych, Querrey against Cilic at Wimbledon
- Aid workers under 'heavy fire' rescued in South Sudan
- Airbnb host fined for canceling booking by Asian guest
- Draw for the Champions League third qualifying round
- 3 escaped lions in South Africa are shot and killed
- War of words over Taiwan hospital departures escalates
- UK man jailed for 17 years for hit-man plot to kill partner
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Rescue group: 2 killed in airstrikes on Damascus outskirts
- The Latest: Play in men's semifinals starts at Wimbledon
- South Africa battles to 56-1 in 2nd test vs. England
- 2 UK police forces team up to launch drone unit
- Bayern Munich midfielder Gnabry joins Hoffenheim on loan
- Last of 9 suspects to appear in court over US tourist death
- Citigroup profits fall 3 percent, hurt by credit costs
- US retail sales fell 0.2 percent in June; spending down at restaurants, department stores and gasoline stations
- US consumer prices unchanged in June as falling energy prices keep inflation in check
- Hole the size of a small pool opens in Florida neighborhood
- Cheaper gas, wireless plans keep US inflation in check
- Fernanda becomes a Category 2 hurricane in eastern Pacific
- IMF chief praises Egypt's measures on economic reforms
- US retail sales fell in June for 2nd straight month
- Wells Fargo's profit rises along with interest rates
- Taiwanese line up 10 days for Louis Vuitton items
- Italy defender Bonucci nears move from Juventus to AC Milan
- Ohio county fair hogs to be destroyed after swine flu found
- APNewsBreak: Trump data chief to talk to House Russia panel
- Iranian researcher: Political past not related to US work
- Malaysia says Seychelles debris not from missing Flight 370
- Jury awards $7M to family of woman killed by Madison police
- Harrington shoots 68 to lead Scottish Open by 3
- US factory output rebounded 0.2 percent in June; overall industrial production rose 0.4 percent
- US factory output rebounded 0.2 percent in June
- Hearing in Charlie Gard case set to resume
- EU tells Serbia to stick to reforms for potential membership
- The Latest: Syrian gov't: No direct talks with opposition
- Japan star Kagawa extends Dortmund contract until 2020
- Spokeswoman: Former President Jimmy Carter has left hospital in Canada after being treated for dehydration
- US Appeals court: North Carolina county board's practice of opening meetings with Christian prayers unconstitutional
- Spokeswoman: Jimmy Carter out of hospital after rehydration
- Appeals court: Board's prayer practice is unconstitutional
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Russian-American lobbyist tells AP he attended 2016 meeting with Trump son, offering another shift in Trump Tower tale
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting
- Markets Right Now: Stocks mixed as investors seek yield
- Castmates pay tribute to late 'Glee' star Cory Monteith
- UK yacht firm boss guilty over Atlantic capsizing deaths
- The Latest: Pelosi calls for independent Russia commission
- Saudi report: Soldier killed in attack in Shiite province
- Trump's course may not host Scottish Open due to 'politics'
- Poland's top politician says judiciary needs radical steps
- NY Fashion Week: Menswear from Raf Simons, Sanchez-Kane
- Governor pleased by investigation of prep school sex abuse
- British Open, Trivia Quiz
- British Open player capsules
- British Open, hole by hole
- Large police contingent expected at slain trooper's funeral
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US business inventories rebounded 0.3 percent in May
- Patrol vehicle collides with garbage truck, killing trooper
- US Women's Open: China's Feng up by a shot after 1st round
- Trump visit a security challenge at women's golf tournament
- The Latest: Attacker stabs 6 foreign tourists in Egypt hotel
- Arrest made in slaying of 11-year-old girl reported missing
- Rwanda's president already claiming win in August election
- Pop star, promoter, prosecutor: The cast of Trump Jr. email
- US stocks edge higher in early trading; crude oil gains
- Portugal expedites new drone law after airplane near-misses
- Russia's ban on US adoptions gets snarled in new melodrama
- Bishop offers daily prayer for commuters in 'Summer of Hell'
- Manchester City signs defender Kyle Walker from Tottenham
- Western powers urge Kosovo to create new government
- Egyptian official: 2 Ukrainian tourists killed in attack that also wounded 4 others in Red Sea resort of Hurghada
- Coroner: 'The Walking Dead' stuntman dies after on-set fall
- Germany: Turkey blocks lawmakers' visit to NATO airbase
- GOP lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl
- Aid groups wary of proposed Italian rules on migrant rescues
- Wisconsin men sentenced for stealing diapers from charity
- Trump names lawyer to head beleaguered energy agency
- Governors look to talk to Pence about GOP health care plan
- Civil rights activists call on Ohio prosecutor for 3rd trial
- Baby eel lottery is a go in Maine, where elver fishing pays
- Japanese midfielder Honda joins Mexican club Pachuca
- Barguil triumphs for France on Bastille Day at Tour
- Mars mission astronauts rehearse water landings off Texas
- AP PHOTOS: Father's museum honors son killed in Turkey coup
- Lawyer: Wife led police to suspect's remains in cop killing
- No Whining: Pope's humor intact despite rough few weeks
- Tick-Tock: Christopher Nolan on the rhythm of 'Dunkirk'
- The Latest: House approves defense policy bill for 2018
- Tour de France Results
- Q&A: Nolan on 'Dunkirk,' the future of movies and going home
- FBI: Fugitive lawyer linked to social security fraud spotted
- The Latest: Trooper dead in crash had big heart, personality
- The Latest: Ground swallows home at site of 2012 sinkhole
- Honda unveils new Accord as midsize cars fall out of favor
- Lawyer says Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby, who was acquitted in the killing of an unarmed black man, has resigned
- Tulsa cop cleared in killing of unarmed black man resigns
- UK man who joined militia in Ukraine jailed for terrorism
- The Latest: Security adviser: Ruling may cover all refugees
- Rights group warns of state obstruction in Srebrenica trial
- Kenseth has no regrets over end of the ride with Joe Gibbs
- New TV network to focus on Olympics making debut on Saturday
- Top scientists sue Salk Institute for gender discrimination
- An Egyptian security official says two slain tourists in Red Sea resort were German, not Ukrainian as previously said
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Intestines for breakfast, black paintings
- The Latest: Labor officials investigating fatal fall on set
- Top House Republican says budget plan to move ahead
- Leaked crude oil collected from Texas pipeline; road reopens
- The Latest: Officer cleared in killing says she felt cut off
- Honda unveils new Accord as midsize cars fall out of favor
- Lawmakers say world owes debt of gratitude to Liu Xiaobo
- Man who confessed to Pennsylvania killings is charged with 4 homicides, 2nd man accused of participating in 3 slayings
- Statue of 'Scopes monkey trial' evolution backer unveiled
- APNewsBreak: Ohio St. great sues university over likenesses
- The Latest: 2 men charged in killings of 4 missing men
- Takata asks bankruptcy judge to halt air bag lawsuits
- UN rapporteur flays continued rights violations in Sri Lanka
- Donnelly selling stock in family company using Mexican labor
- The Latest: Lawmaker charged with sexually assaulting teen
- Key provisions in House-passed defense policy bill
- Robot helps passengers through Seattle airport security
- England vs South Africa Scores
- The Latest: Macron vows 'fight without mercy' on terrorism
- Roger Federer reaches record 11th Wimbledon men's final, will play Marin Cilic for 8th title
- Mental exam ordered for recruiting office bombing suspect
- Wimbledon Head-to-Head
- Sky diver warned he wasn't going to pull cord before jumping
- Florida sinkhole swallows boat, 2 homes; 10 others evacuated
- The Latest: Trial in San Francisco slaying delayed
- Attorney general says Trump administration will appeal latest travel ban ruling directly to the Supreme Court
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- The Latest: Pence pushes health care bill to US governors
- Aquarium temporarily closes after 2 seals die days apart
- England vs South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Wimbledon Road
- The Latest: GOP calls on Donnelly to donate sale profits
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Iowa museum opens new Korean War exhibit
- Attack on market in Congo's capital kills at least 2
- Winners and losers complicate GOP's path on health care bill
- BC-GLF--US Women's Open Scores
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon-Women's Final Comparison
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Amtrak praises riders, calls 1st week of repairs 'very good'
- Hurricanes, 1st-round pick agree to 3-year entry-level deal
- Rapper DMX pleads not guilty to dodging $1.7M tax debt
- Harrington reveling in new mindset ahead of Birkdale return
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon-Men's Final Comparison
- Liberation from militants leaves devastation in Mosul
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- UN chief calls for urgent dialogue in Venezuela
- Uruguay: Recreational pot sales begin July 19 at pharmacies
- AP PHOTOS: Drone captures Mosul's destruction from above
- Nevada Sen. Dean Heller is the man to watch on health bill
- Russian-American at Trump Jr. meeting is ex-military officer
- Reports: Head of Siemens partner questioned in Russia
- Hootie Johnson, former Augusta National chairman, dies
- Pacers acquire guard Cory Joseph from Raptors
- United Nations says Colombia coca crop rose 52 percent in 2016 to highest level on record
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Wimbledon Results
- UN: Production of coca leaf surges in Colombia
- Guns, churches and immigrants: What's in that spending bill?
- New York museum recreates scene of Nazi war criminal's trial
- Force India rebrand set to remove India from F1 team's name
- The Latest: Ohio State says it's reviewing licensing lawsuit
- White House increases estimate of 2017 budget deficit to $702B, cites lagging revenue growth
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Venus Williams, 37, seeks 6th Wimbledon title vs Muguruza
- Would-be Islamic State recruit gets 10 years on gun charge
- Lightning agree to terms on $26.5M, 5-year deal with Palat
- White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- Rebuilding White Sox moving on without Quintana
- Minnesota Vikings suspend WR Michael Floyd for 4 games
- Blackhawks, D Erik Gustafsson agree to 1-year contract
- Cuba says GDP recovers, up about 1 percent so far in 2017
- The Latest: Transit boss cautiously optimistic about repairs
- Guatemala orders arrest of ex-ambassador to US in graft case
- Count him in: Sam Querrey looks toward next year's Wimbledon
- Quiet zoom: Electric car race comes to Brooklyn waterfront
- US kills Islamic State leader in Afghanistan
- Brazil's former president sees politics in Silva conviction
- Hinchcliffe still fine tuning heading into hometown race
- Gordon Hayward signs 4-year, maximum deal with Celtics
- Arizona woman gets prison for plotting a terrorist attack
- Woman accused of lying about rape claims psychiatric illness
- Lawyers: Government seeking to deport Iraq War veteran
- Devils' Hischier not fazed after being No. 1 overall pick
- Chris Paul looks to get over playoff hump in Houston
- Trump administration again suspends a part of Cuba embargo
- Brazil's Environment Min proposes shrinking Amazon reserve
- Supreme Court justice cancels visit after wife fractures hip
- $207 million pledged to UN population agency facing US cuts
- Larson tops field at New Hampshire for 4th pole of season
- Bride honors friend and cancer-stricken father at wedding
- Langer leads rain-shortened Senior Players Championship
- The Latest: Trump waves to crowds at women's golf tournament
- Police involved in shooting that kills 2 in S Carolina
- Original Disney princesses team up in 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
- Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher honored as 'Legends' by Disney
- Teen offenders learn to make guitars at Paraguayan jail
- Toxins in water under Tennessee power plant causing alarm
- BC-GLF--Champions Scores
- Quintana happy to join Cubs' playoff push after trade
- Patrick Rodgers takes 2-stroke lead in John Deere Classic
- $15M awarded to family of unarmed black man killed by sniper
- Yanks' pitcher Pineda, 1B Bird both could face surgeries
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- University janitor facing deportation gets brief reprieve
- LA Kings sign D Kevin Gravel, avoiding arbitration
- Latest Syria talks wrap up: 'No breakthrough, no breakdown'
- Red Sox cut losses, designate Sandoval for assignment
- Taiwan Headline News
- Lichaj trying to force way onto US World Cup qualifying team
- Former pitcher Derek Lowe leads celebrity golf event
- Australia plays Thailand at Melbourne in World Cup qualifier
- China says jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo's body has been cremated in ceremony attended by family, friends
- Venezuela's chief prosecutor seeks conditional release for Utah man held in jail over a year
- Venezuelan prosecutor seeks conditional release for Utah man
- Trump administration asks Supreme Court to clarify travel ban ruling to limit visitors, refugees from entering U.S.
- The Latest: Liu Xiaobo's body cremated in private ceremony
- US Olympic boxer Mikaela Mayer turns pro with Top Rank
- The Latest: Firefighters checking for trapped residents
- LEADING OFF: Bumgarner back from crash, All-Stars aplenty
- Taiwan wins 4 Chemistry Olympiad golds in Thailand
- Fire rages in Honolulu high-rise apartment building
- Cuba's Raul Castro dismisses harsher US tone under Trump
- Taiwan Representative to UK visits Liverpool to promote trade
- Police chief meets with Texas mom who recorded sons' arrests
- Undrafted Dylan Ennis drops 35 for Warriors in Vegas
- Fire department confirms at least three people dead in fire in Honolulu high-rise apartment building
- Fiji beats Samoa 38-16 in Pacific Nations Cup
- Taipei police officer buys lunch while fully armed
- Today in History
- Taiwanese pilot dies after plane crashes at El Monte Airport in California
- Chapman walks in winning run, Red Sox beat Yankees 5-4
- Allowed in by Trump, Afghan girls robotics team lands in DC
- Uber, Lyft take down not just cab drivers, but also lenders
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Late Puig homer lifts Dodgers over Marlins
- Hawaii dad, mom, grandma accused of starving girl to death
- Mike Trout eagerly returns from 39-game injury absence
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- Meesseman leads Mystics over Fever
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Fox News editor slams UN ban on visitors from Taiwan
- 14 years after 1st Wimbledon win, Federer eyes 8th vs. Cilic
- Lighting should have made pilots aware of potential disaster
- Russian-American lobbyist says he was at Trump son's meeting
- DOJ appeals judge's travel ban ruling to Supreme Court
- Lobbyist at Trump meeting says he's not with Russian intel
- Cast of characters populates the Trump campaign-Russia drama
- White House says budget deficit to be $99B higher this year
- House using appropriations bill to work on guns, churches
- New GOP health care bill will determine winners, losers
- Heller facing hot seat on GOP health care bill decision
- Late Puig homer lifts Dodgers over Marlins
- Indonesia limits access to Telegram app, readies total ban
- Germany confirms that 2 Germans killed in Egypt stabbing
- Johnny Miller back at Birkdale, scene of overlooked major
- Timeline of key moments in British Open golf championship
- Summaries of British Opens held at Royal Birkdale
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- New boy muppet in Afghanistan promotes gender equality
- Animal shelters lack volunteers, leave many dogs unwalked
- Analysis: Slow leak of Russia news flooding White House
- Taiwanese into women's doubles final at Wimbledon
- Chinese legal activist released at end of 4-year prison term
- BC-GLF--John Deere Classic Scores
- Taiwan Presidential Office thanks U.S. House NDAA passage
- Honolulu high-rise fire that left 3 dead like 'horror movie'
- Pakistan officials concerned over water in capital reservoir
- Tropical storm Talas heads for Hainan and Vietnam
- Turkey marks 1 year since July 15 coup attempt quashed
- How Turkey's failed coup unfolded, hour by hour
- Tony Blair says Brexit must be stopped to halt harm to UK
- UAE diplomat warns of 'long estrangement' in Qatar crisis
- Wife of Zimbabwe's Mugabe slightly injured in car accident
- Hurricanes end Crusaders' unbeaten run in Super Rugby
- Olivier claims 1st gold medal at aquatics worlds
- Family scatters jailed Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes in sea
- Ricciardo takes British GP grid penalty for gearbox change
- 5,000 NATO, partner troops stage exercises in Romania
- Lewis Hamilton fastest in final practice for British GP
- The Latest: Erdogan attends parliament to mark failed coup
- Serbia says Turkish citizen arrested on terrorism warrant
- Romania: 11 Hungarian tourists rescued from mountain
- AC Milan goes on spending spree to dominate transfer market
- The Latest: France urges Qatar's neighbors to ease blockade
- Venus Williams to face Garbine Muguruza in Wimbledon final
- Eslite opens the longest book street in Taiwan
- First Taiwan-developed satellite to launch on August 25
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Major insurance groups call part of health bill 'unworkable'
- Sri Lanka 293-7 at stumps on Day 2, trails Zimbabwe by 63
- The Latest: Roof closed for women's final at Wimbledon
- Presidential Office rejects reports about Taiwan premier moving to Central Bank
- Trump's 'dying in the streets' line vs. health care reality
- Spain rescues 19 migrants from Algeria in Mediterranean
- Root steadies England after South Africa all out for 335
- Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolling out the red carpet for Mars
- Hamas says target Israelis after Jerusalem site attack
- Arsenal beats Western Sydney 3-1 for 2nd win in 3 nights
- Universiade-themed Taiwan Beer to launch in August
- Election security flaws mark Kemp 2018 campaign for governor
- Christian teenager detained in Pakistan for blasphemy
- Hurricane Fernanda strengthens in Pacific, no threat to land
- Congo militia kidnaps US journalist, 11 park guards
- Tuskegee Syphilis Study descendants to seek settlement money
- Global Forecast-Asia
- US finalizing plans to revamp cyber command
- Chechen leader invokes damnation for gay persecution claims
- 2 Penn State ex-officials begin jail terms in Sandusky case
- Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe Test Scoreboard
- Chinese divers Ren Qian, Lian Junjie win gold at worlds
- Rwandan academic gets life in jail over 1994 genocide
- Firestone to rename bridge for Palmer at 'Monster' 16th hole
- City signs Brazil U20 midfielder Douglas Luiz
- Garbine Muguruza beats Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to win Wimbledon title
- Wimbledon Women's Champions
- Wimbledon Women's Final Results
- Drought in High Plains the worst some farmers have ever seen
- US Embassy: No need for diplomatic status for Russian center
- APNewsBreak: Defunct Missouri academy can't pay faculty
- Researchers looking to develop longer strawberry season
- Sinkhole stops growing after swallowing 2 houses in Florida
- Fight over copper mining in northern Minnesota heats up
- 2019 Rugby World Cup Pools
- Chess legend Kasparov picks St. Louis competition for return
- Christie ally punishment may include helping MLB player
- White House pitches health bill to skeptical US governors
- Debate over use of jumbo bomber as wildfires rage in West
- Rival groups clash in Syria's rebel-packed Idlib
- Self-fueling boat sets off from Paris on 6-year world trip
- Scholar traces origins of Midwest 'flyover country' derision
- Small plane clips house near Swiss capital, crashes
- School officials worry Illinois flooding may impact classes
- Cousins' lives escalate from petty crimes to alleged murder
- Poulter belies brutal conditions, shares Scottish Open lead
- Froome takes back Tour de France yellow jersey from Aru
- Texas funeral planned for American beaten to death in Greece
- Pop star, lobbyist: The cast of Trump's Russian connections
- Workers exposed to radioactive substance at Conn. hospital
- BC-GLF--Scottish Open Scores
- Students find Boston arena didn't hold promised fundraisers
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Women's Final Box
- 2 police officers help deliver baby along Michigan street
- The New York Times asks court to toss Sarah Palin lawsuit
- Venus Williams falls short of 6th Wimbledon title at age 37
- Justin Trudeau's summer playlist includes Drake, Fiona Apple
- All-time Formula One Pole Position Winners
- WTA Projected Rankings
- Tour de France Stages
- The Latest: Egypt attacker first spoke to German victims
- Hamburg World Triathlon Series Results
- Fields Medal winner Maryam Mirzakhani dies at 40
- The Latest: Most Honolulu high-rise residents return home
- Rail service between New Jersey-New York back after delay
- Claire Liu of US wins junior title at Wimbledon
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Pilgrims and lentils on Tour's Stage 15
- Texas leads US in foreign-bought agricultural land
- Suspect in beating death of US tourist in Greece is jailed
- The Latest: Officials to tour flooded Illinois neighborhoods
- Winfrey, DuVernay tease 'A Wrinkle in Time'
- 'Trump, I love you,' and 'Putin Won' greet president at Open
- The Latest: Fans go wild for 'Mary Poppins Returns' teaser
- 3 soldiers killed in attacks on barracks in Ivory Coast
- Mola and Duffy repeat as world series triathlon winners
- Harden intent on winning title in wake of new deal
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- The Latest: Funeral held for Texan fatally beaten in Greece
- F1 British Grand Prix Lineup
- Feds ask that judge's ruling on travel ban be put on hold
- 'Nap Room' is perk to keep baseball players perky
- Bone fragment scare forces Sabrett hot dog recall
- Brazil court dismisses Ryan Lochte false report case
- The Latest: Italy's migrant crisis is spawning new protests
- Kubot and Melo win men's doubles title at Wimbledon
- Simon Pagenaud takes Toronto IndyCar pole
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru
- 'Infinity War' upstages 'Star Wars' at star-studded fan expo
- Columbia settles lawsuit filed by target of mattress protest
- Devils sign No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier
- French Guiana forfeits match over use of Malouda
- Strong earthquake rattles Greek island of Crete
- Elon Musk talks cars _ and humanity's fate _ with governors
- Honda Indy Toronto Lineup
- Rodgers maintains 2-stroke lead at John Deere Classic
- Massachusetts museum to sell 2 Norman Rockwell works
- Langer takes 1-shot lead in Senior Players Championship
- Federer seeks 8th Wimbledon title, facing Cilic in final
- Langer takes 1-shot lead in Senior Players Championship
- Kyle Busch dominates yet again in NASCAR Xfinity victory
- NASCAR XFINITY-Overton's 200 Results
- BC-GLF--US Women's Open Scores
- With Trump looking on, Feng leads US Women's Open
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Bride-to-be calls off wedding, throws party for homeless
- Stacy Lewis tumbles on back 9 at US Women's Open
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- TTL sets sights on Latin America market, in particular Paraguay
- Exposition Hakka sur la robe de la mariée d’hier à aujourd’hui
- McCain surgery for blood clot could complicate Senate vote
- Disney Parks name Star Wars lands Galaxy's Edge
- McConnell defers consideration of Senate health care bill in wake of McCain absence due to surgery.
- The Latest: McConnell defers action on health care vote
- Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and her teammate lose at Wimbledon 2017 ladies' doubles final, 6-0, 6-0
- Miazga's late goal gives US 1st place in Gold Cup group
- Miazga's late goal gives US 1st place in Gold Cup group
- Taiwan, Poland sign MoU on agriculture
- Super Rugby playoffs at a glance
- Today in History
- Detroit at crossroads 50 years after riots devastated city
- Venezuelan opposition hopes for big turnout in protest vote
- Detroit's '67 riots halted music, helped recalibrate sound
- 50 years on, AP photos show violence of Detroit's riots
- Recollections of the deadly 1967 rioting in Detroit
- AP Was There: The 50th anniversary of the Detroit riots
- Stewart and Langhorne help Storm beat Dream 90-84
- From small crimes, cousins allegedly move to killing 4 men
- New kidnappings, jailbreak hit restive Philippine island
- Badminton queen of Taiwan Tai Tzu-ying expects best condition at Taipei Universiade
- Pre-dawn house fire in eastern China kills 22 residents
- Yankees top Red Sox 4-1 in 16th; Boston plays under protest
- Bellinger hits for cycle as Wood, Dodgers beat Marlins 7-1
- McConnell delays vote on health care after McCain surgery
- Fendrich on Tennis: Is Muguruza heir to Williams sisters?
- Israeli police says wanted Palestinian assailant shot dead
- Separate screening of large electronics for US-bound flights starts Monday
- Experience not required: Rookie coaches a growing NHL trend
- Australia's NRL results
- Manly in 3rd place in Australia's NRL after 28-16 win Sunday
- Korean jet loses radio contact, escorted to German airport
- NBA player Jeremy Lin arrives in Taiwan Sunday
- Juncker: EU's hand remains outstretched to Turkey
- Australian Rules football results
- Don't miss two must-see attractions while visiting historic township of Lukang on west coast of Taiwan
- Netanyahu joins Macron at French Holocaust commemoration
- Teen charged in London acid attacks as UK plans crackdown
- 11 Indian pilgrims killed as bus falls into gorge in Kashmir
- The Latest: Israel opens Jerusalem holy site after shooting
- 8 killed in soccer stampede in Senegal
- Macron: Charm offensive may soften Trump's climate stance
- 5 Congo rangers dead; US journalist found alive in NE Congo
- Nolito leaves Man City to sign 3-year deal with Sevilla
- Turkish opposition: Govt blocks full probe into failed coup
- Merkel's challenger: Germany should invest in infrastructure
- Patskevich, Kolesnichenko get Russia's 3rd gold of worlds
- Pakistan launches military operation near Afghan border
- The Latest: Macron denounces French role in the Holocaust
- Federer going for No. 8 at Wimbledon against Marin Cilic
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Iran sentences American citizen to 10 year prison term
- Focus on Russia or health care, Dems divided on message
- Zimbabwe leads Sri Lanka by 262 runs in 2nd innings
- On Message: Democrats say they must do more than talk Russia
- South Africa pushes lead over England to 290 in 2nd test
- Iran detains president's brother, sentences American
- Coulter tweets her displeasure with Delta amid seat dispute
- Telegram blocks terror content after Indonesia threatens ban
- US routs South Africa 24-2 to begin water polo title defense
- The Latest: Cilic serves 1st to Federer in Wimbledon final
- Syria says shells hit Russian embassy compound
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One's British Grand Prix
- Global Forecast-Asia
- French president urges new Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, after meeting with Netanyahu
- Hamilton wins British GP, cuts Vettel's F1 lead to 1 point
- Pakistan army: 4 soldiers drown in river after Indian attack
- Hamilton wins British GP, cuts Vettel's F1 lead to 1 point
- British Grand Prix Results
- Schumer asking Amtrak to discard the idea of shrinking seats
- Jordan court rules Monday in fatal shootings of 3 US troops
- Roger Federer wins 8th Wimbledon title, beats Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4
- Egypt says it destroyed 15 arms-laden SUVs from Libya
- Wimbledon Men's Champions
- Wimbledon Men's Finals Results
- 'War for the Planet of the Apes' roars past 'Spider-Man'
- The Latest: Venezuelan opposition turns out for protest vote
- Peng Jianfeng wins world 1-meter springboard diving title
- Stenson pessimistic about retaining British Open title
- The Latest: Egypt says 31 police injured in clashes
- Roger Federer-No Lost Sets To Final
- Most Grand Slam Singles Titles-One Event
- Men's Oldest Grand Slam Singles Finalists
- Roger Federer's Grand Slam Finals Results
- Men's Grand Slam Titles Without Losing A Set
- Federal court's agenda has topics that draw Trump's ire
- Wimbledon Results
- Most Wimbledon Singles Championships
- BC-TEN--Federer-Cilic Wimbledon Box
- Wimbledon Road
- BC-TEN--Men-Most Career Majors Finals
- Should NYPD lawyers step in to prosecute? Protesters say no
- Thousands in Poland protest government moves on judiciary
- BC-TEN--All-Time Men's Grand Slam Titles
- New Jersey beekeeper, wife hospitalized after colony attacks
- Texas 'bathroom bill' may shape 2018 GOP primary campaigns
- Bald eagle threat: Lead ammo left behind by hunters
- White House planning 'Made in America' week
- Illinois has budget but no school funding plan
- Filipino church feeds expansion by buying ghost town in US
- Italy wildfires force evacuations, cause disruption
- Who's next: Jodie Whittaker 1st female star of 'Doctor Who'
- Sword belonging to commander of black Civil War unit found
- Visitation up at Italian museums after reforms
- Burns sees Vietnam War as virus, documentary as vaccination
- Bike problem nearly derails Froome on Stage 15
- The Latest: No.2 GOP senator sees health care vote in weeks
- Johnson waiting for his No. 1 form to return
- Lawmakers: Public cut out of Christie's $300M renovation
- Europe horse meat scam: At least 66 people arrested
- Federal government pays Texas counties to track immigrants
- Merkel seeks solution to new airbase dispute with Turkey
- Wildfires rage along Adriatic coast in Croatia, Montenegro
- Trump lawyer says nothing illegal in son's Russia meeting
- Singer Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia
- Biglia transfers from Lazio to big-spending AC Milan
- Florida driver survives crash when metal object falls on van
- England vs South Africa Scores
- Brailsford: Landa 'very supportive' of Froome in Tour
- Spain: 33 injured in roller coaster collision in Madrid
- Investigator found in 1984 Seattle mayor abused foster son
- Cilic in pain and tears in Wimbledon final against Federer
- England vs South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Hingis and Murray win mixed doubles title at Wimbledon
- Cabrera Bello beats Shinkwin in playoff, wins Scottish Open
- Federer wins record 8th Wimbledon men's singles championship
- At least 4 dead in flash floods at Arizona swimming hole
- Bassist for metal band Adrenaline Mob dies in Florida wreck
- The Latest: 71-year-old woman killed in Honolulu fire
- Afghan girls robotics team to compete after visa obstacles
- With engines whirring, electric car racing comes to Brooklyn
- The Latest: At least 7 dead in Arizona flash flooding
- Tall ship from Italy to dock in Boston, offer free tours
- Newgarden races to second Toronto IndyCar win in 3 years
- George A. Romero, father of the zombie film, is dead at 77
- DeChabeau rallies to win John Deere Classic by 1 shot
- McCarron stuns Langer to win Senior Players Championship
- South Korea's Sung Hyun Park wins U.S. Women's Open at Trump National Golf Club
- Spectators at golf tournament often direct gaze toward Trump
- Hamlin ends Joe Gibbs Racing winless skid at New Hampshire
- Biggest snowfall in decades blankets Chile's capital
- Park wins US Women's Open in front of President Trump
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Overton's 301 Results
- Senior Players Champions
- BC-GLF--Champions Scores
- Arizona sheriff: 9 dead in flash flood in Tonto National Forest, only one believed still missing
- BC-BBN--National League Glance
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- A look at deadly flooding incidents in slot canyons
- Quintana dazzles in Cubs debut, fans 12 to beat Orioles 8-0
- BC-GLF--John Deere Classic Scores
- LEADING OFF: Keuchel makes rehab start, Nats boost bullpen
- Publicist says Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau has died following short hospitalization. He was 89
- Bob Wolff, versatile and longtime sportscaster, dies at 96
- Quintana debuta con Cachorros y receta 12 ponches
- Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
- Report: UAE behind hacking of Qatari media
- 17-year-old amateur misses chance to win US Women's Open
- Vigil held to remember 4 men found dead on Pennsylvania farm
- Sharapova makes first US match appearance since drug ban
- «Hello! Monsters» à New Taipei au mois d’août
- Choo loses fly in sun with 2 out in 9th, KC shades Texas 4-3
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Taiwan Headline News
- Fowles scores 18, Lynx use big run to beat Mercury 81-66
- S. Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with North
- China's economic growth holds steady at 6.9 percent in latest quarter despite fears of possible slowdown
- China's economic growth holds steady despite slowdown fears
- Fines for cycling on sidewalks kick in today
- Pakistan hangs 465 people since 2014
- Lakers overcome Ball's injury to beat Mavs in title game
- Mexico beats Curacao 2-0 to win CONCACAF Group C
- Coach AI: Iverson doesn't play in Philly Big3 homecoming
- Weather in Taiwan to remain hot with chance of afternoon showers
- Asian stocks mostly higher after Wall Street gains
- Venezuelan opposition: more than 7.1 million voted in symbolic rejection of president's plan to rewrite constitution
- Brice Garnett wins Web.com Tour's Utah Championship
- Today in History
- Taiwanese students shoot giant hip hop dance video in one take
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- Red Sox win 3-0 for split after Yankees take first game 3-0
- Puerto Rico economic crisis hits island's only zoo
- 10 years later, shocking home invasion haunts a quiet suburb
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Needles all over: What to do if you find syringes in public
- Asian stocks mostly higher after Wall Street gains
- BC-SOC--CONCACAF Gold Gup Glance
- 'It's raining needles': Drug crisis creates pollution threat
- Aged Portuguese mansion an oasis of calm in chaotic India
- What we learned at Wimbledon: Never count out Roger Federer
- 2 killed, 9 hurt in cleaver attack at Chinese Walmart store
- Maduro foes: Over 7 million vote in Venezuelan referendum
- Tebow's game-ending HR highlights his week
- Indian lawmakers choose president, likely a Hindu BJP ally
- Tickets for Taipei Universiade opening ceremony sold out
- Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolls out the red carpet for Mars
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Preventive care, screenings could be compromised by GOP bill
- With 2018 looming, Democrats divided on their core message
- Amid disputes, Indonesia renames part of South China Sea
- On Message: Democrats say they must do more than talk Russia
- Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole
- US to create independent military cyber command
- Strong storms divert planes from Phoenix, flood highways
- Ranking Chinese leader replaced amid reports of probe
- Hearing is believing: Speech may be a clue to mental decline
- Montana faces double quandary over Medicaid expansion
- Flynn returns to hometown, surfing in respite from scandal
- Flynn returns to hometown, surfing in respite from scandal
- EU, Britain kick off 1st big session on divorce proceedings
- California lawmakers to decide fate of landmark climate law
- Separate attacks target Pakistan paramilitary force, kill 3
- US-Syrian woman sets up model school in al-Qaida-run region
- Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar in Australia's A-League
- Scholar defends Chinese-American researcher jailed in Iran
- 2 Singaporean tourists caught with NT$1 million in undeclared cash at Taiwan airport
- Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting
- EU to increase Syria sanctions, targeting 16 more officials
- Australian in Cambodia surrogacy case 'lost everything'
- Afghan official: Key southern district retaken from Taliban
- US doctor to meet with specialists treating Charlie Gard
- Taiwan President meets with Reporters Without Borders delegation
- Hong Kong holds candlelight vigil for Liu Xiaobo
- Jordan court convicts a Jordanian soldier in the shooting deaths of 3 US troops, sentences him to life in prison
- Federer up to ATP No. 3 after Wimbledon; Muguruza WTA No. 5
- Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
- Jordanian soldier convicted in killing of 3 American troops
- Detained human rights activists face charges in Turkey
- George A. Romero, father of the zombie film, is dead at 77
- Taiwan street view on Japanese magazine cover causes debate
- At least 34 missing after military ship sinks off Cameroon; 3 people rescued as cause sought
- At least 34 missing after military ship sinks off Cameroon
- Some residents couldn't hear alarms in deadly Honolulu blaze
- Pakistan bans tourists from Kashmir area after troops drown
- Fierce fighting in Islamic State-held Syrian city
- Islamic leaders boycott Jerusalem site over metal detectors
- Photo of the day: Scrap metal transformed into art
- Taiwanese boy Hsu Yu-hsiou wins second Grand Slam junior title at Wimbledon 2017
- Prince Charles' wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, turns 70
- Pakistan's opposition calls on court to oust prime minister
- Dubai-based Emirates and flydubai to more closely integrate
- AP Explains: South Korea pushes for talks with North Korea
- 3 years on, families commemorate loved ones lost on MH17
- Terminally ill British man in right-to-die court fight
- Royal Tradition: Counting the swans on the River Thames
- The Latest: Ukraine leader wants justice for plane victims
- Vietnamese caregiver found dead in Yilan County
- 17 soldiers wounded in PKK attack in southeast Turkey
- The Latest: UN says record number of Afghan civilians killed
- Image of Asia: Shoppers walk in Beijing mall
- At least 100 tourists forced to evacuate in Montenegro fires
- Terminally ill patient graduates from Chiayi school from hospital bed
- A cardinal, a terrace and another scandal for Pope Francis
- German police arrest armed man after he shows up at school
- Second Japanese encephalitis case reported: Chiayi
- Clashes, sexual harassment reported at festival in Germany
- EU weighs new North Korea sanctions after missile test
- Winnie the Pooh blacklisted in China, again
- 2 killed as Indian, Pakistan soldiers trade fire in Kashmir
- Florida toddler dies in hot car parked outside family's home
- IAAF provisionally suspends Fredericks in payment probe
- Israeli soldier convicted in shooting moved to house arrest
- Acer trains Nicaraguan professors in IoT technology
- Saudi girl's online post in miniskirt draws conservative ire
- S. Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with North
- Aaron Carter explains DUI arrest, criticizes brother Nick
- 'Curious' baboon knocks out power to Zambian tourist town
- Minisini, Flamini get Italy's 1st gold at swimming worlds
- Thai police announce arrests in slayings of family in south
- Official: Kenya unlikely to shut down internet during vote
- British Open Field
- The CNN couple that no longer tweets together
- Baby sitter accused of breaking arm of boy, 3, who wet pants
- Trian's Peltz seeks a seat on board at Procter & Gamble
- British royals awaited in Poland at start of a EU visit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- At least 8 killed in blast at mosque in northeastern Nigeria
- Philippine rebels: Peace pact 'best antidote' for extremism
- UN envoy to Yemen proposes plan on how to run disputed port
- South Africa closes in as England 79-4 in 2nd test
- Samantha Harris hosts Gordon Ramsay's new 'Culinary Genius'
- Join Taiwan's new beer tasting and board games party
- Russia, Hungary to host swim short-course world champs
- South Africa fighting perceptions on rhino horn trade
- Migrant crisis: EU limits sale of inflatable boats to Libya
- Merkel ally renews refugee cap demand, but avoids threats
- New York manufacturing activity slows sharply in July
- New Thai king gets greater control over vast royal fortune
- Ed Sheeran posts set picture after 'Game of Thrones' cameo
- Somalia's internet returns after 3-week outage caused outcry
- 97-year-old World War II vet receives high school diploma
- Taiwan’s FDA to lift ban on beef imports from three countries
- Uber driver dies after attack on vehicle in South Africa
- USA Luge adds German medalist Florschuetz as consultant
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Hungary: Jewish group let down by Israel's take on Soros ads
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open mostly lower
- Joe Biden memoir coming out Nov. 14
- IDC: Worldwide spending on robotics forecast to accelerate over next five years
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Guatemala se alista para extraditar a exgobernador mexicano
- Liz Weston: How debt consolidation can go wrong
- South Africa beats England by 340 runs to level series 1-1
- Indonesia's Parliament speaker named corruption suspect
- Report: 'Walking Dead' stuntman fell head-first on concrete
- McDonald's free ice cream promotion marred by app glitch
- No Trump slump in tourism but there could be a Trump bump
- Retailers and tech companies lead stock indexes higher
- Subway looking to update stores' not-so-fresh look
- APNewsBreak: New Jersey casino launches daily fantasy sports
- Campbell announces his retirement after 17 NHL seasons
- KitchenWise: Cheese Sandwich Souffle is easy weeknight meal
- Militants kill 5 police in complex attack in Egypt's Sinai
- Forests, moors, peat bogs: A week of walking in Scotland
- Brazil winger Douglas Costa ready to give Juventus a boost
- Driver blames Tesla's autopilot feature for crash into marsh
- Juventus opens sprawling new offices in restored villa
- The Latest: Crews headed to scene to resume search for boy
- Britain to make porn sites check that users are at least 18
- Police say Ohio woman wounded in shooting wasn't pregnant
- Garwood delivers another suspenseful romance with 'Wired'
- Portuguese town council gets to keep 4-century-old Torah
- OJ Simpson faces good chance at parole in Nevada robbery
- 4 riders bid for victory at unpredictable Tour de France
- Afghan girls robotics team competes after visa obstacles
- UEFA charges Celtic, Linfield over Champions League disorder
- Romania court rules Turkish woman must stay under arrest
- Retailers, brands see green for back-to-school shopping
- Guatemala hands Mexico ex-governor wanted in corruption case
- Shi, Chang get another gold for China in diving at worlds
- Federer tells AP he 'can't think too far ahead' nowadays
- UN envoy warns that Iraq faces major challenges after Mosul
- Judge: Govt. asked Google for too much data in gender case
- The Latest: Maduro foes urge escalated protests in Venezuela
- Group: Trump official's fish ruling could harm conservation
- Ryan Phillippe posts hospital picture after 'freak accident'
- Man blames Tesla Autopilot feature for Minnesota crash
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Chestnuts and Rhone Valley delights
- Garth Brooks offers free honeymoon after fans get engaged
- A dream come true: Marcus Sakey's new novel
- Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
- Oklahoma's Inhofe to lead Senate panel in McCain's absence
- See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
- Local lad Fleetwood back at Birkdale as an Open contender
- Japan says this is a time to raise pressure on North Korea
- Review: 'Afterlife' is mind-bending thriller
- British Open Tee Times
- The Latest: Absence, vacancy complicate cap and trade path
- Trash fire snarls New York City's rush-hour subway service
- Weed killer turns neighbor against neighbor in farm country
- 59-year-old who tried for 4 decades to get pregnant has baby
- Garcia at British Open this weekend, his wedding the next
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Alaskan hiker recounts bison attack in North Dakota
- With Clooney assist, US aid groups team up on Africa crisis
- French, Cypriot defense ministers talk security, drilling
- North Carolina man pleads guilty in shooting death
- Investigators interview captain of plane in SF close call
- Man accused of being lottery scam kingpin to plead guilty
- Oklahoma prosecutor says will pursue a 4th trial for ex-police officer charged in the killing of daughter's boyfriend.
- Ex-cop to face 4th trial in killing of daughter's boyfriend
- The Latest: Woman shot in Minnesota was 'loving free spirit'
- Plane tire bursts on takeoff from London's Gatwick Airport
- Ohio prosecutor to announce whether he'll try cop 3rd time
- 'Little House on the Prairie' log cabin to be rebuilt
- Senate Democrats ask for Kushner security clearance review
- The Latest: Lawyer says 4th trial would be wasting resources
- New England Mafia member convicted in shakedown dies at 76
- State TV: Soldier kills 3 comrades, wounds 6 others in Iran
- NASA communications satellite damaged 3 weeks before launch
- Mellencamp son Speck arrested after fight in Indiana
- Trump Supreme Court pick Gorsuch to welcome new citizens
- Speeding SUV hits incline, lands on roof of St. Louis home
- Qatar: Alleged UAE hacking 'unfortunate,' violation of law
- Girl, 12, dies in waterskiing accident on New Hampshire lake
- French maker of driverless shuttles opens US plant
- PBS' 'Photo Ark' is a wake-up call for endangered animals
- Trump's voter panel responds to privacy group's lawsuit
- Former Texas police officer indicted on murder charge in shooting death of black teenager who was leaving a party
- Ex-Texas officer indicted on murder charge in teen's death
- AP Explains: Unrest as Venezuelan constitution rewrite nears
- Russian Supreme Court upholds ban on Jehovah's Witnesses
- Water clean after chemical spill at Lake Michigan tributary
- Trump administration to share records about Mar-a-Lago
- Man who pushed stranger in path of train acquitted of murder
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- New Knicks regime open to moving on with or without Carmelo
- Shuttered Mexican-American studies program back in court
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- The Latest: McConnell calls ailing John McCain 'a tough guy'
- Aug. 3 and 4 set for vote to decide union at Nissan plant
- Memphis Grizzlies sign forward Rade Zagorac of Serbia
- US-Russia talks resume; Moscow demands dachas' return
- Zimmerman homers, Nationals beat Reds 6-1 for 4-game sweep
- Canada draws, US loses in opening water polo games at worlds
- Review: Riveting 'Dunkirk' is Nolan's, and year's, best
- The Latest: Lawyer: Cop's indictments 'step' toward justice
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- OJ Simpson measures well in Nevada parole risk assessment
- Former Minnesota governor unhappy with biography
- Houston Rockets owner Alexander is selling team
- GAO cites State for gaps in crisis plans at overseas posts
- The Latest: California official seeks update from Air Canada
- BNP Paribas to pay $246 million fine in trading scheme
- Cecchinato upsets Simon in first round of Croatia Open
- Netflix still piling up viewers and big programming bills
- Coast Guard: Arrests of migrants with criminal records rises
- FedEx still working on recovery from cyberattack at TNT unit
- Health care vote delay gives foes, supporters more time
- Totti ready to begin new role in Roma management
- Man charged in pit bull attack on kids, 1 still in car seat
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- State Dept expands 'close family' criteria for visas
- 3 men indicted on charges in MS-13 gang massacre in New York
- Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill
- Prep school: Relationship 'crown' violated rules, not law
- Studio: Kermit actor fired for 'unacceptable' conduct
- Christie: Getting Russian oppo research 'probably' illegal
- White House briefing is off-camera again
- Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of Trinidad
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- Illinois judge: Bail can't be too high for poor to pay
- Justice Dept. weighs policies to up police property seizures
- Illinois school dorm director teaches dog to bark in whisper
- Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic Ocean
- Auto parts supplier to Nissan to invest $16M, add 100 jobs
- Dominion Diamond and Impax rise; FedEx and BlackRock fall
- Trump wants new NAFTA deal to cut trade deficit with Mexico
- Extreme cold weather kills 2 people in Argentina
- Business Highlights
- Fire department IDs unit where Honolulu high-rise fire began
- New uranium company joins the industry in Wyoming
- Not a tweet storm, but a real storm coincidentally named Don
- Global warming melts ice, alters fabled Northwest Passage
- The Latest: Mother of teen in alleged massacre seeks justice
- The Latest: Gorsuch: Judges listen, welcome different ideas
- Wildfires in B.C. have forced nearly 40,000 to evacuate
- Short-term interest rates mixed at weekly Treasury auction
- 2 Iranian men charged with hacking Vermont software company
- Whose side are you on? Separate lawyers defend Trump, aides
- State official seeks to allay concerns over agency overhaul
- Jury awards $3.9M to family of film worker killed by train
- Tesla adds 2 members to its board of directors
- Texas campus stabbing suspect indicted on murder count
- The Latest: Obama officials talk to Senate intel panel
- Pirates OF Starling Marte humbled in return from suspension
- Maine's largest media company buys storied newspaper
- The Latest: Senator says he may not back health care bill
- NC Courage hold on to top spot in NWSL
- Man to stand trial in stabbing of Philadelphia councilman
- Farm to honor Tom Brady with corn maze in his image
- House gives go-ahead for Washington Metro safety commission
- LEADING OFF: Kershaw, Dodgers roll, Colon makes Twins debut
- Ferry to return to service after crash that injured 18
- Pierce signs with Boston to retire as member of Celtics
- Yankees pitcher Pineda to have Tommy John surgery Tuesday
- No passing fancy: Lonzo Ball seems like ideal fit for Lakers
- Iran says it has received 'contradictory signals' from Trump
- ATP World Tour Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open Results
- Taiwan Headline News
- Tsunami advisory in western Pacific after Russia 7.4 quake
- Trial for murder suspect who posted $35M set for January
- White House meeting suggests strain between Trump, Flake
- Catch This: Astros hold mock funeral for Beltran's glove
- 33 riders slapped with fines on first day of cycling crackdown
- The Latest: Police: No crime scene yet at Honolulu high-rise
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Top of the draft board shines at Summer League
- Best photos from the past week in Asia
- President Trump calls on Republicans to repeal 'Obamacare' and 'start from a clean slate'
- Officials: Trump administration certifies Iran is complying with nuclear deal but says it's 'in default of the spirit'
- Trump administration to extend Iran's nuclear sanctions relief, but will target more Iranians with non-nuclear sanctions
- Pearce (HR, RBI single) leads Blue Jays over Red Sox 4-3
- Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes Peru's southern coast
- US: Iran complying with nuclear deal but defying its spirit
- Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel presents Shanghainese cusine
- Adelaide United signs Danish international to A-League deal
- Building in Pakistan collapses, killing at least 2 residents
- Starved Hawaii girl's parents plead not guilty to murder
- Japan commits $1 billion to spur UN goals to fight poverty
- Kudla tops Krueger in 1st round at Hall of Fame tournament
- One in three Taiwanese children suffer from a mental disorder: study
- California lawmakers pass extension of landmark climate change law that Gov. Jerry Brown holds up as global model
- Citizenship for Saints---only ?
- Turkish court orders 6 human rights activists jailed pending trial on charges of aiding terror group
- Today in History
- Photographer sues Procter & Gamble over copyright issues
- Tropical Storm Don heads toward eastern Caribbean
- Prosecutor to announce plans in fatal Ohio police shooting
- Turkey: 6 human rights activists jailed pending trial
- First government document written in indigenous language
- Top of the draft board shines at Summer League
- On 1st birthday since John Glenn died, memorial plans abound
- Funeral service set for state trooper killed in crash
- Tsai pledges more support for expansion of Taiwanese businesses in Asia
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Philippines' Duterte asks Congress to extend martial law
- Sparks hand Fever 5th straight loss, 80-62
- Questions remain surrounding fatal Minnesota police shooting
- Kansas faces skeptical state Supreme Court on school funding
- Seager, Valencia hit HRs in 10th to lift Seattle over Astros
- BC-BBN--National League Standings
- BC-BBN--National League Leaders
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Cancer survivor Leali'ifano back for Brumbies in playoffs
- BC-BBA--American League Standings
- BC-BBA--American League Leaders
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Photo of the day: Believe it or not, Taiwan and Australia have the same populations!
- Chance of afternoon showers on Tuesday: CWB
- Australians stunned by Minneapolis police shooting of woman
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Samsung to recover rare metals, components in Galaxy Note 7s
- Second Australian senator quits because of dual citizenship
- Obstacles mount in fight to aid Syrians stranded near Jordan
- Woman found dead after explosion rocks Taichung restaurant
- Beef and brains are on the menu at the British Open
- Cowboys' Whitehead: Dognapping and ransom is 'sickening'
- Asian stocks sink as US politics weigh on market outlook
- Trial opens for ex-Vatican hospital execs for diverted funds
- McAuliffe aims to improve trade with Mexico
- Ex-schools head testifying in Mexican-American studies trial
- Brown, lawmakers celebrate bipartisan cap-and-trade victory
- Taiwan donates four 'Huey' helicopters to El Salvador
- Indonesia's parliament speaker denies corruption allegations
- Novartis net profit grows 10 percent in Q2, but sales dip
- US: Iran complying with nuclear deal but defying its spirit
- Health bill care collapse leaves divided GOP at crossroads
- Redskins QB Cousins to play another season on franchise tag
- Family that lost 9 to Arizona floods were tight-knit crew
- Trump Tower meeting brings close focus on Russian lawyer
- Growing cast of lawyers signing up to defend Trump and team
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Germany: G20 riots caused up to $13.8 million insured damage
- Hottest day of the year so far in Taipei
- Italy considers emergency visas to ease migrant strain
- The Latest: UN seeks $421 million for African refugee flow
- Spanish police raid Spanish football federation in anti-corruption investigation
- France fights forest fires near Nice, in Provence, Corsica
- Police raid Spanish football HQ in anti-corruption probe
- Police have arrested Spanish soccer president Angel Maria Villar and son
- The Latest: Croatia fights wildfires threatening key port
- Colorado police station bomb suspect to plead guilty
- UK inflation unexpectedly falls in June
- Taiwan's ancient Queen's head at risk of being beheaded
- 2 flights make safe emergency landings in Romania
- Ukrainian separatists proclaim a new state
- Government to review Next Magazine sale
- Heavy rainfall causes floods, havoc in Istanbul
- Ericsson plans more cost cuts as shares plunge after poor Q2
- US, British volunteer fighters in forward role in IS battle
- Tokyo 2020: Budget uncertainty will continue to 2019
- Insurer: US storms costliest natural disasters this year
- New Mexico professor seeks to save moon-landing sites
- Vodafone Qatar struggles to fix large-scale telecom outage
- UK advertising watchdog to tackle gender stereotypes
- China urges India withdrawal in standoff, stages drills
- Romania president warns against autonomy in Hungary enclave
- Islamic groups protest Indonesian attempt to curb radicals
- War-torn South Sudan at grave risk on climate change
- Bryce Dallas Howard says N. Zealand like 'some other planet'
- Result: SLanka beats Zimbabwe by 4 wickets in test
- New Taiwanese ambassador Jaime Wu arrives in Nicaragua
- German indicator of business optimism dips slightly
- UnitedHealth tops 2Q expectations, hikes 2017 forecast
- Prince William, Kate to visit Nazi camp on Poland trip
- Report: Hundreds of German choir boys abused in 20th century
- Russian team claims gold in synchronized swimming again
- UK's Theresa May struggles to halt government infighting
- Firefighting couple tries to blackmail McDonald's out of NT$70.6 million
- US YouTube star in Thailand finds coin stunt falls flat
- China users report WhatsApp disruption amid censorship fears
- Sri Lanka chase down 388 to beat Zimbabwe in one-off test
- Prime Minister Orban says Hungary made "mistake" and "committed a sin" when it chose to collaborate with Nazis
- Johnson & Johnson tops 2Q profit forecasts
- 100-year-old tortoise stolen from NYC animal shelter
- Great white shark tracked off North Carolina island
- China not happy with U.S. bill backing Taiwan military
- Jessica Alba and 2 daughters announce baby No. 3
- 'It's a Lego scene': Rose out to recreate Birkdale memories
- AP Explains: Korean border village, site for rivals' talks
- Hungary's Orban: Collaboration with Nazis was mistake, sin
- Taliban offensive kills 5 policemen in northern Afghanistan
- Daniel Radcliffe comes to aid of mugging victim in London
- Defending champ US beats Spain 12-8 in water polo at worlds
- Pair recovering after being run over on beach by cop vehicle
- Rising interest rates boost Bank of America's profits
- Greece: Anarchist protest leaves dozens of stores damaged
- Cambodia might deport Taiwanese fraud suspects to China
- Person with measles visited popular New Hampshire beach
- Workers at Fiat plant in Serbia demand higher wages
- Upset with US, Iranian lawmakers to draft anti-American bill
- Highest Successful Chases in Test Cricket
- Israeli military: Palestinian car-ramming attacker shot dead
- The Latest: Vatican court refuses to stop embezzlement case
- Officials: 35,000 released mink from Minnesota pelt farm
- Mayer on changing his live shows: I want to be competitive
- Lobstermen get online attention for saving trapped seal pup
- Trump blasts Dems and 'a few Republicans' over health bill failure, says 'we will return'
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- EU criticizes Russia over Jehovah's Witnesses ban
- Harley-Davidson tops 2Q profit forecasts
- The Latest: Trump blasts Dems, some in GOP over health bill
- Albania army clears 2 hotspots of dangerous ammunition
- Goldman Sachs profits flat in 2Q, but still beat forecasts
- Pink, Coldplay, Harry Styles to perform at iHeartRadio fest
- Federal records show former US House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from prison in Minnesota
- China tells foreign diplomats it won’t be patient indefinitely with India
- Suspect in fatal stabbing says he was held against his will
- Federal records: Hastert released from prison in Minnesota
- Boston launches poster campaign to combat Islamophobia
- Officials try to figure out why roaches swarmed from manhole
- Japan lawmaker shows legal records to prove nationality
- Wife of Princeton researcher held in Iran urges his release
- Dog pulls baby deer from water to save it from drowning
- Sinking homes force residents of Ohio city to flee
- Lebanon preparing for military operation near Syria border
- South Sudan's leader declares state of emergency in 1 region
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Russia warns US of response if its property is not returned
- US slaps 18 Iranian individuals, groups with sanctions over ballistic missiles program, other non-nuclear behavior
- Michael Vick: Kaepernick needs a haircut for job search
- Flood destroys entire cash contents of Wisconsin bank vault
- The Latest: US slaps 18 Iranians, groups with new sanctions
- Victims of decades-old accident found on Swiss glacier
- Markets Right Now: A weak open for US stocks
- Prosecutors: UK police used helicopter to film sex, nudists
- 3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions
- Singer Zac Brown visits teen in Philadelphia hospital
- Eslite founder Robert Wu dies in Taipei
- US: More work needed to resolve irritants, Russia impatient
- Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings
- Officials: Boy, 10, among youngest victims of opioid crisis
- Duchess of Cambridge speaks of having more babies
- Harvard's graduate theater program suspends admissions
- European Central Bank's Draghi to tiptoe to stimulus exit
- Romania: media mogul jailed for money laundering freed early
- US homebuilder sentiment declines in July
- The Latest: Flash flood watch includes Arizona search area
- Tribunal: Russia must pay damages for seizing protest ship
- The Latest: Spanish soccer official escorted by police
- When you should - and shouldn't - tap your Roth IRA early
- Chechnya becoming major player in rebuilding war-torn Syria
- Health care stocks pull US indexes lower as GOP bill fails
- Ed Sheeran gone from Twitter following 'Thrones' cameo
- Greek foreign minister: Turkey wasn't ready for Cyprus deal
- Long-distance motorcycle trips seek to empower women
- Review: Atkins delivers engrossing thriller 'The Fallen'
- Jury: Railroad to pay $3.9M for train death of film worker
- Jane Austen features on new British 10-pound note
- Fresh arrest shows FIFA's corruption turmoil far from over
- Review: In 'Valerian,' cosmic splendor struggles for liftoff
- Kurdish militia to hand over bodies after Syria clashes
- US Open singles champs to earn record $3.7 million
- Connelly cements reputation as master of crime fiction
- Chipotle shuts Virginia store after reports of illnesses
- Saudi woman in miniskirt video arrested after public outcry
- US-China trade rifts resurface even after friendly summit
- Woman disfigured by gunshot gets full face transplant
- The Latest: Abuse victim moving on after Hastert release
- Matthews wins Stage 16 in Tour, Froome keeps yellow jersey
- Last duet: Kenny, Dolly announce final performance together
- Column: Phil the Thrill is just playing the percentages
- South Africa condemns taxi violence after Uber driver death
- TD Ameritrade offsets lower commissions to beat expectations
- Venezuela rejects Trump sanctions threat, reviews relations
- Indianapolis police arrest 15-year-old in 3 shooting deaths
- Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen kills 11 civilians
- Perry touts energy exports, awaits study on electric grid
- Gingrich to skeptical Dems: Trump committed to environment
- Italian Open golf site moved for 2nd time, now in Monza
- German automaker Daimler to recall 3 million cars in Europe to improve diesel emissions
- Senior US general: Hacker tried to breach my bank account
- England goalkeeper Joe Hart joins West Ham on loan from City
- French left-wing leader probed over assistant jobs
- Man convicted of killing SWAT officer gets life sentence
- Justices urged to reject Trump plea to tighten travel ban
- Daimler to recall 3 million vehicles to ease diesel doubts
- More than 2,000 people evacuate UN complex after fire alarm
- Boaters asked to slow down for whales off New England coast
- Wardrobe change: No home, road uniforms as NBA goes to Nike
- Washington Companies has deal to buy Canadian diamond mine
- Sears Canada gets approval to begin liquidation sales
- First half of 2017 ranks 2nd hottest globally, behind 2016
- Without claret jug, Stenson hopes game takes off at Birkdale
- Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski to oppose moving ahead on repealing health care law, leaving Republicans short of votes
- Trump says Republicans should 'let Obamacare fail,' says, 'I'm not going to own it'
- Cassano cancels retirement plans and decides to keep playing
- Lebanese held in Iran hospitalized after hunger strike
- Polish leader seeks to stop critical debate on top court law
- Police officer with stun gun sets naked man on fire
- Wall Street's Goldman Sachs moves quietly into Main Street
- IMF upbeat about Spain's economic outlook in 2017
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- Texas Legislature begins hustling to revive 'bathroom bill'
- Prosecutor won't try officer a third time for fatally shooting unarmed motorist during Cincinnati traffic stop
- Besson hopes 'Valerian' is a remedy for your sequel fatigue
- Lawyer: Russian developer's staffer also at Trump Tower meet
- UN rights chief meets US group protesting voter suppression
- Spieth feeling rested, sharp in pursuit of another major
- Metal detectors at Jerusalem shrine trigger new tensions
- Review: 'Landline,' a rom-com with love crumbling everywhere
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Feds close inquiry into police shooting of Albuquerque man
- Lawyer in Michigan mutilation case says more under scrutiny
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Months needed for additional study of Dakota Access pipeline
- Syrian citizen sentenced to 3 years in prison in Germany
- Review: Jeff Abbott keeps readers on edge in 'Blame'
- Court: Government improperly ordered former Contra deported
- Story of Afghan girls is among many at global robotics event
- Game of Thrones: Shame Cersei, you lost your food supply
- The Latest: Opioid epidemic rages in area where boy died
- The Latest: Judge denies request for execution witnesses
- Trump seeking new ideas on Afghanistan from service members
- Rahm has Eminem in his head, and winning on his mind
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: The Alps, more than some can chew
- Feds to resume most whale disentanglement efforts
- The Latest: US attorney confirms review of Tensing case
- Advocacy groups urge states to protect transgender students
- The Latest: Police union pleased officers won't face charges
- Wal-Mart class-action suit plaintiff dies in California
- UN envoy: Haiti's new government starts tackling challenges
- Stott's memoir reveals Exclusive Brethren's impact on family
- The Latest: Ex-official: Mexican-American program troubling
- New law details firings of Iowa public workers for 1st time
- England beats SA to reach Women's Cricket World Cup final
- Mickelson to play British Open with no drivers
- Judge won't dismiss count against nightclub gunman's wife
- Pakistan says Indian fire kills 2 in disputed Kashmir
- San Antonio signs veteran center/forward Joffrey Lauvergne
- The Latest: Ex-hippie guilty in police station bomb attempt
- Qualifier De Schepper upsets Paire at Croatia Open
- Teenager who killed man over spilled coffee gets 20 years
- Native American healing class sparks unique health textbook
- Flash flooding hits UK coastal village in Cornwall
- Protests over conviction of Jordanian in US troop deaths
- Tour de France Results
- The Latest: Feinstein says Manafort cleared to testify
- Man kills raccoon with hammer after it bites him on head
- The Latest: Kansas Supreme Court again weighs school funding
- M.J. Rose takes readers on a journey to 1925 in new novel
- House budget blueprint key to success of Trump tax agenda
- Ready-to-cook meals from Amazon in bid to expand groceries
- Jerry Jones: Cowboys still exploring latest Elliott incident
- Mexico audit finds 44,000 teachers not in the classroom
- Nobel winner Malala in Nigeria speaks out against Boko Haram
- What's next? Senate GOP scrambles after health care flop
- Iraqis hold suspected militants in cramped, stifling prison
- S. Korean earthquake expert funneled bribes through US banks
- Saudi student accepted to a Michigan college faces execution
- Final table set for World Series of Poker Main Event
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Breezier All-Star game gets ratings bump to 9.3 million
- Astros put Correa on 10-day DL with thumb injury
- Altidore, Valeri among 13 players added to MLS All-Star team
- Harley-Davidson and Goldman Sachs fall but Netflix leaps
- Harvey Atkin, who played Morty in 'Meatballs,' dies at 74
- 'Repeal now, replace later' has immediate consumer impact
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- Cavaliers sign former 2nd-round pick Cedi Osman
- Carson pledges to fight homelessness amid budget cut plans
- International date line that splits US, Russia, explained
- The Latest: Minneapolis officer felt called to police work
- Trump asks Oman's sultan to help counter Iranian activities
- Schick decision adds to Juve's difficult transfer campaign
- Murder charge dropped in fatal stabbing of Houston boy, 11
- Hedge fund to sell Greenwich property to prep school
- BC-US--Index, US
- Justice Dept. source tells AP return of police ability to seize cash, property coming with new safeguards against abuse
- Police: Notorious jewel thief arrested at Walmart
- APNewsBreak: US restoring asset seizures _ with safegaurds
- Winter storms fuel Western wildfires, forcing evacuations
- CSX railroad delivers 15 percent improvement in 2Q profit
- Cities aiming to reclaim once-polluted rivers for swimming
- Conte signs new 2-year deal at Chelsea after winning EPL
- United Continental's 2Q profit tops Wall Street forecasts
- Herd of scared buffalo make break for it, roam through town
- House approves delay of Obama-era smog reduction mandate
- Nebraska park rangers connect with Afghan students
- Republican lawmakers give California climate law a boost
- Dominican police probe deaths of 4 Haitian migrants
- Nielsen's top programs for July 10-16
- In Trump style, senators' tweet dashes GOP health care hopes
- Boy taking sailing lessons is hit by boat propeller, dies
- White House spokesman: Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Putin at summit in Germany
- Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany
- Bodyguard's gun linked to shooting at rapper's Arkansas show
- Rockies recall rookie Antonio Senzatela, will start Tuesday
- California lawmakers buck party on cap and trade
- After donning Darth Vader outfit, Gonzalez becomes force
- Cubs activate Lackey from disabled list
- White House: Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman Jr., former Utah governor, as ambassador to Russia
- Iran's foreign minister calls new UN sanctions illegal
- Authorities describe 'frenzy of violence' in MS-13 gang hits
- Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
- Residents of British Columbia village to return after fires
- Irwin: Elway faces long shot to play in 2018 Senior Open
- California governor declares emergency for wildfire
- Investigators: Shooting of Australian woman by Minneapolis officer followed 'loud sound' near squad vehicle
- Arson dogs search Honolulu high-rise for ignitable liquids
- Season's over for Twins righty Phil Hughes, put on 60-day DL
- The Latest: Attorney vows 'vigorous' defense in slayings
- Co-founder of Purdue Pharma dies at 97
- Lawsuit claims Uber discriminates against wheelchair riders
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- 'Game of Thrones' debut draws record 10.1 million viewers
- Diamondbacks acquire All-Star OF JD Martinez from Tigers
- House to vote on Trump's $1.6B border wall request next week
- Syrian president's son: I know what kind of man my father is
- Prosecutors charge 2 in California white nationalist rally
- Officer who shot Australian woman felt called to police work
- California rescuers free humpback snagged by fishing anchors
- Quade Cooper omitted from Wallabies training squad
- Taiwan Headline News
- Auction of Madonna's panties, love letter from Tupac halted
- Xiaoliuqiu et son mur écologique
- Da-Guan Dance Theater troupe to perform in 3 S Asian countries
- Price, Killian go 7-0 on opening day of Governor's Cup
- Funeral held for California boy, 5, alleged killed by father
- Blast at Taichung restaurant the equivalent to 200 kg of TNT
- Philippine rebel chief refuses to broker for city attackers
- Arabs urge Qatar to accept 6 principles to combat extremism
- Team NZ likely to defend America's Cup in 2021
- Wacha tosses 3-hitter, Cardinals top error-prone Mets 5-0
- Mourners hold Sydney beach vigil for woman shot by US police
- Packers' Guion heads to trial for drunken driving in Hawaii
- Pirates rally past Brewers 4-3 in Marte's return
- Indonesia bans Hizbut group that seeks global caliphate
- Hayes and Sykes lead Dream to 88-75 win over Stars
- LEADING OFF: JD Martinez joins Diamondbacks, Gray auditions
- Today in History
- Police examining if defector returned to N. Korea willingly
- Panel to question rail officials on Penn Station track work
- Pineapples from Thailand found laced with kidney-damaging chemical
- Salem witch trial victims being honored by 2 communities
- Ice cream chain dedicates flavor to baby hippo
- Taipei to approve marriage and maternity leave for gay employees: Mayor
- Super Rugby: Barrett, Coles back for Hurricanes vs Brumbies
- 5 Philippine presidential guards hurt in rebel ambush
- Runaway cement truck in Taipei kills 3 and injures 9
- AMC tries to distance itself from parent Wanda's troubles
- Hi Bixby: Samsung phone's voice assistant now speaks English
- 'Despacito' sets record for most streamed song of all time
- Extra! Extra! Red Sox once again playing a lot of innings
- Officer: Partner fired fatal shot moments after loud sound
- Meet Gov. Phil Scott, stock car racer (a pretty good one)
- Comic-Con blasts into San Diego with movies, games, shows
- Ramirez homers in 15th after 1 am, Red Sox outlast Jays 5-4
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- ATP World Tour Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open Results
- Thai court issuing rulings in major human trafficking case
- Universiade closing ceremony to feature solar-powered robot performance
- SKorean police investigating defector's return to North
- Groth beats Krajicek, sets up big-serving duel with Isner
- Iraqi officer seeks vengeance in Mosul, where killings mount
- Japan international Mafi voted Rebels' player of the year
- German publisher appeals to top Turkish court over reporter
- Nobel winner Malala in Nigeria speaks out against Boko Haram
- Gray for Jones trade paying dividends for both teams
- Contreras, Lackey power Cubs past Braves, 5-1
- 'Repeal now, replace later' has immediate consumer impact
- Electrolux sees strong growth in Q2 buoyed by N America
- California blaze destroys 8 structures near Yosemite
- What's next? Senate GOP scrambles after health care flop
- In Trump style, senators' tweet dashed GOP health care hopes
- Miami boy's death shows powerful opioid's chilling potential
- Poland's lawmakers continue battle over changes in judiciary
- Deaths of 9 in Arizona raise questions about flood warnings
- Pakistan: Gunmen kill 4 members of Shiite family, driver
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Crumbling health bill dents McConnell image as top tactician
- Afghan team among medal winners at global robotics event
- US restoring asset seizures _ with safeguards
- Taiwan Culinary Exhibition to kick off on Friday
- Asian shares mostly higher as focus turns to central banks
- Shareholders weigh British American, Reynolds tobacco merger
- Tokyo airport police find 30 bullets in US plane crew's bag
- Brain scans may change care for some people with memory loss
- Carrefour Taiwan launches its Korea Week
- Montenegro coup trial of Serb, Russian nationalists delayed
- Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany
- Health plan failure brings dread for Obamacare beneficiaries
- Warnings as deadly Central African Republic violence returns
- Privatization plan hits turbulence; supporters still upbeat
- Trump pulls out props for latest 'theme week'
- Top Taiwan swimmer refuses Universiade spot over alleged backroom deals in selection process
- New Southbound Policy can still improve:Thai representative
- The Latest: Russian lawmaker attacks US media over reporting
- French military chief quits over budget dispute with Macron
- Trump making last-ditch effort after health bill collapse
- GOP panel presses ahead on budget plan
- Republicans express frustration after health care failure
- Guardia Civil says former chairman of one of Spain's largest banks has been found dead with a gunshot to the chest
- Independent feature 'Icebox' to film in New Mexico
- Iraqi PM: Rights violations in Mosul were 'individual acts'
- Former Spanish banker found dead with shot to the chest
- Spice maker McCormick buys Reckitt Benckiser's food brands
- Elderly man leaps to his death, hits man walking by
- Cyberattack on Ukrainian clinics, pharmacies worries experts
- China, Tunisia call for new efforts to stabilize Libya
- Liu Xiaobo supporters mark his death amid concerns for widow
- Iran's presidents says his country will 'stand up to' the US
- South Africa searches for 8 missing fishermen after capsize
- Trump administration letting Africa's crises drift: Experts
- Volvo Trucks Q2 profit surges threefold on strong sales
- Albania hires Christian Panucci as national team coach
- BBC forced to disclose salaries of top-earning stars
- Britain's Prince William and family start visit to Germany
- Man beats odds of catching blue lobster, donates to science
- Vietnamese fisherman seriously injured after fall from embankment
- Swim robot probes Fukushima reactor to find melted fuel
- Deputies: 5-year-old, 2-year-old crash family car
- Swiss identify glacier bodies as couple missing since 1942
- Yemen civilian death toll in Saudi-led airstrike reaches 20
- Tsai’s approval rating rises 4.9 points in latest survey
- Photo of the Day: Sexy Taiwanese artist swims nude on Green Island
- 2 new Harry Potter books set to be published in October
- Official: Francois Lecointre, who led EU training mission in Mali, to be French military chief after predecessor quit
- 5 things AP journalists saw at Koreas' tense border village
- Turkish prime minister announces cabinet reshuffle, names new justice and defense ministers
- The Latest: Lecointre to be France's top military official
- Turkey changes justice, defense ministers in cabinet shuffle
- Afghan officials: Roadside mines kill 3 children, 2 soldiers
- Florida man threatens to be judges' 'biggest nightmare'
- Uber banned from operating in Czech Republic's number 2 city
- Morgan Stanley 2Q profit beats forecasts, helped by trading
- Rights group: Bahraini activist charged under terrorism law
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Twichell gives US its 1st gold of world championships
- On hot mic, Israeli PM raps 'crazy' EU, admits Syria strikes
- Clashes erupt between rebels, al-Qaida in northwest Syria
- Taipei's Railway Division tour available by preregistration
- Edmunds: Last year's models are this summer's bargains
- 17th-century Japanese dish falls to pieces at National Palace Museum’s Southern Branch
- Kenya: 3 men sentenced to death for stripping, abusing woman
- Police: Tennessee mother tried to smother son in hospital
- Spanish police recovers 3 stolen Francis Bacon works
- Russia probes opposition using fidget spinners for promotion
- Hungary searches international trains after bomb threat
- US homebuilders increased construction 8.3 percent in June, ending three straight monthly declines
- US housing starts rebounded in June
- Feds reviewing Ohio police shooting of unarmed black man
- White House says it's upset by Kadyrov's anti-gay remarks
- Legal pot sales begin in Uruguay under landmark 2013 law
- Mother charged with murder after baby found dead in hot car
- Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr. ready to testify in Senate
- Kohli says he doesn't feel added pressure
- Ukrainian firefighting plane helps with Montenegro wildfires
- Customs snafu threatens launch of Taiwan satellite
- In Trump style, senators' tweet dashed GOP health care hopes
- Queen Elizabeth visits Canada House to mark confederation
- In Suu Kyi's Myanmar, concern rises over press freedom
- Discovery Channel asks Shark Week viewers to be donors, too
- APNewsBreak: Bad track caused Penn Station derailment
- Driver arrested in crash that killed vacationing family
- German government set up diesel summit with auto bosses
- French woman faces prosecution in Iraq over alleged IS links
- The Latest: Trump says GOP health care bill will get better
- Rory McIlroy hoping to catch his wave at British Open
- Marcel Kittel abandons Tour de France
- Ukraine, Georgia denounce pro-Russian separatists
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Swimming body clears Kuwaiti official for re-election
- Mexico announces new laptop, tablet security on US flights
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher
- Facts and figures for the British Open golf championship
- Grenada airport, businesses reopen as tropical storm fizzles
- Former Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda, 93, is hospitalized
- Prosecutors file murder charges against IS killings suspect
- Uighur activists say detained students moved to Cairo prison
- Sun's Miller to coach East in place of Liberty's Laimbeer
- Saudi Arabia says woman detained after wearing miniskirt in viral video has been released without charge
- Trump's voter fraud commission meeting for the first time
- Here are some of TV's highest-paid stars
- Saudis release woman in viral miniskirt video without charge
- US stocks keep rising as health care companies lead the way
- New app reveals little-known history of Rio de Janeiro port
- New Hampshire decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana
- Portugal to limit eucalyptus groves to reduce wildfires
- US appeals court tosses convictions of British ex-bankers
- UK raises pension age from 67 to 68 starting in 2037
- Israeli PM holds talks on security at Jerusalem site
- Chipotle says Virginia store reopening after cleaning
- Chipotle says Virginia store reopening after cleaning
- Cop who killed black man at Wal-Mart returns to full duty
- CSX execs defend early progress in restructuring railroad
- Review: 'Girls Trip' a wonderfully hilarious destination
- US-China trade rifts resurface as the 2 sides begin meeting
- Venezuela protesters block streets as general strike looms
- 'Dunkirk,' 'Get Out' may give Oscars a crowd-pleasing punch
- Official: At least a dozen arrested in MS-13 gang killings
- Fleetwood Mac to earn MusiCares Person of the Year
- US: Iran still top state terror sponsor; global attacks down
- AP names Benjaminson as national news editor for beats
- Companies offer quirky perks like guitar lessons, tattoos
- Will a sugar deal with Mexico affect US treat prices?
- Ginobili indicates he will return to Spurs for 16th season
- Court to review detention of ex-Ivory Coast leader Gbagbo
- Apple founder Steve Jobs is the subject of a new opera
- Snedeker withdraws from British Open with rib injury
- The Latest: Vatican backs Venezuela clerics amid crisis
- Kosovo court imprisons 5 Albanians for Islamic State video
- Day at British Open with advice from Tiger, new perspective
- Sheriff to update investigation of unnamed Gacy victims
- The Latest: California blaze threatens 5,000 structures
- Tour de France rookie Primoz Roglic wins Stage 17
- The Latest: Search resumes for body of Arizona flood victim
- The Latest: Trump criticizes states withholding voter info
- The Latest: Activists: Airstrikes on Syrian villages kill 30
- Egypt's president names top judge, risks backlash
- African soccer considers major shakeup for Cup of Nations
- The Latest: Warner says Trump Jr. should testify publicly
- Chile Senate OKs bill allowing abortion in some cases
- Democrats urge swifter action from Trump on opioid addiction
- The Latest: British American Tobacco buying Reynolds OKd
- FBI raids drugs division at Puerto Rico police department
- USA Gymnastics names safe sport director amid abuse scandal
- 15-year-old Indiana girl charged with murder in mom's death
- Eager Yankees reinforcements embolden team for pennant drive
- Pakistan says Indian attack in Kashmir kills 3
- Texas ex-officer says shooting that killed teen justified
- Democrat calls foul after panel strikes war powers measure
- Chicago-area sheriff identifies another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as 16-year-old boy from Minnesota
- Trump says senators shouldn't leave town for August recess without action on health care overhaul
- The Latest: Illinois sheriff IDs another Gacy victim
- Nuns with chapel on land as pipeline protest sue regulators
- Rural hospitals face uncertainty with health care proposals
- Rosie O'Donnell draws criticism over online anti-Trump game
- Supreme Court says Trump administration can enforce refugee ban for now
- Texas man charged after wife's body found in SUV in Ohio
- Panel: Dakota Access-style protests could become commonplace
- Russian man who helped develop Citadel malware gets 5 years
- Helicopter makes emergency ocean landing; 2 on board rescued
- Justices allow strict enforcement of Trump refugee ban
- McCain aide: Senator 'recovering comfortably' after surgery
- The Latest: Lawyer says officer ambush worry was reasonable
- Israel promotes aid for Syrian civil war victims
- On third album, Foster the People finds the right mix
- Panel approves bill to boost testing of self-driving cars
- Deputy FM: Russia consents to Huntsman as US ambassador
- EPA promoting millions in funding for water programs
- Facebook blames glitch for shutdown of Catholic pages
- GOP targets Endangered Species Act as protections lifted
- Everton's Funes Mori has another op, out for up to 9 months
- Missouri GOP coalescing around Hawley to challenge McCaskill
- Sod, silversmith and a funky clubhouse all in play at Open
- Made-in-USA goods can be pricey and elusive. Just ask Trump
- US criticizes Africa for 'failure' on famine threat
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: The Izoard pass and an Alpine fortress
- Chelsea strikes deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid
- Rey finally gets place in Star Wars Monopoly sets sold in US
- United Airlines shares tumble on disappointing 3Q outlook
- Wisconsin father charged in fatal shooting of 3-year-old son
- Brazil judge: 4 bank accounts belonging to ex-President Silva frozen due to his conviction on corruption charges
- World's plastic waste could bury Manhattan 2 miles deep
- Candidate to run world cycling calls for team budget caps
- Brazil freezes accounts of ex-President Silva in graft case
- Man guilty of assault try on girl, 4, during Steelers loss
- OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board with freedom in sight
- US complains to Turkey after map of posts in Syria published
- The Latest: Memorial to victims of witch trials is dedicated
- Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- 11 key players in OJ Simpson's parole hearing in Nevada
- Australia to help Sri Lanka fight worst-ever dengue outbreak
- Mine workers strike in Peru, world's No. 2 copper producer
- Timeline of John Wayne Gacy's case
- British Open hopes depend on British Open weather
- Facebook working on way to charge for reading news articles
- Amazon isn't technically dominant, but it pervades our lives
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: At least 15 held in Long Island MS-13 killings
- AP-NORC poll: Negotiate on 'Obamacare,' don't just kill it
- Doctor charged with selling prescription pills to drug ring
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- Qatar official faults 'disorganized' conduct by Arab rivals
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Parents who 'gifted' daughter to man get prison sentence
- British Colombia extends emergency as wildfires continue
- Formula 1 cars to use 'halo' protection device from 2018
- AP Explains: How police, US feds team up to seize property
- AP Exclusive: ONE Championship gets cash for major growth
- Cheong gives Malaysia first gold ever at world aquatics meet
- Attorneys: Keep protections for sex assault victims in place
- Northwest Passage's history marked by dangers, death
- British Open officials draw line at hitting over grandstands
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- 'Hawaii Five-0' signs 3 new stars in wake of cast departures
- Cops: Customer threatened to shoot someone over bad sandwich
- Minnesota shooting shows underuse of police body cameras
- Massachusetts legislature backs deal on recreational pot law
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Ginobili indicates he will return to Spurs for 16th season
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- American Express tops Street 2Q forecasts
- Morgan Stanley and Vertex jump while McCormick slides
- O.J. Simpson's hearing revisits old obsession for TV
- Furyk trying to make most of rare absence from British Open
- Back from injury, Goffin beats Balazs at Croatia Open
- World Swimming Championships Results
- Brazil's justice minister: Corruption probe is "unstoppable"
- Amazon's social network seems a lot like Pinterest
- Big3 officials hopeful Iverson can return to court this week
- Just 'dessert'? Second Trump-Putin chat defied the norms
- Congressional Budget Office: GOP repeal of Obama health law without replacement means 32 million more uninsured by 2026
- White nationalist leader pleads guilty in Trump rally case
- Forest Whitaker guest-stars in a multi-episode 'Empire' arc
- AP Explains: What are Trump's options in Venezuela?
- Trump declines invitation to speak at NAACP convention
- T-Mobile beats Wall Street views as it gains new customers
- Medals all around! Plenty of gold, silver, bronze at worlds
- Funeral set for 9 family members killed in flash flood
- SpaceX chief says 1st launch of big new rocket will be risky
- Hydro One signs US$5.3 billion deal to buy Avista
- The Latest: Top prosecutor says Brazil more wary after probe
- OAS chief says he backs targeted sanctions against Venezuela
- Senate Judiciary Committee announces Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort to testify next week
- MLS expansion tour continues after Nashville makes its case
- UN panel doesn't rule out Congo forces in UN experts' murder
- California approves reopening gas storage facility where leak spewed methane that sickened Los Angeles residents
- Gas storage field that leaked methane gets reopening OK
- AP source: Trump to pick Raytheon lobbyist as Army secretary
- AHL allowing players on minor league deals to go to Olympics
- South African teams set to join Europe's Pro 12 competition
- Arenado hits 3 homers, powers Rockies past Padres 18-4
- Hastert fitted with electronic monitor; photo released
- Brazil AG: Spain requested arrest of former Brazil FA head
- Enhanced security in effect on international flights to US
- Moncada arrives at White Sox with Cuban mentor in Abreu
- Trump to pick ex-diplomat, pundit for ambassador to Germany
- 2 police killed in El Salvador; 1 dismembered
- The Latest: Gas storage field that leaked methane to reopen
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Defending champion Karlovic wins in Hall of Fame tourney
- Russia's Kolesnichenko claims another synchro swimming gold
- Trump rages at Sessions in New York Times interview
- Century mark: Fowles, Moore lead Lynx past Wings 100-74
- Sen. John McCain of Arizona diagnosed with brain tumor after blood clot removed
- Report: Trump ends covert plan to arm Syrian rebels
- Arena changes all 11 US starters for 2nd straight match
- Sheriff's deputy convicted of smuggling in fishing scheme
- Doctors: Sen. John McCain has brain tumor
- Kelly: States should ask feds for help to secure elections
- Godoy's own goal gives Costa Rica 1-0 win over Panama
- Japan car, machinery exports push surplus to $3.9B in June
- Arenado hits 3 homers, powers Rockies past Padres 18-4
- Trump stops hundreds of planned regulations
- Tour de France-sanctioned race to take place in Taiwan
- Taipei MRT passengers evacuated from smoking train
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- 4 Wimbledon, French Open matches flagged for unusual betting
- Authorities: Body of missing 27-year-old Arizona man recovered after flash flood last weekend killed 9 other relatives
- The Latest: Trump says McCain 'has always been a fighter'
- Sidney Crosby bringing Stanley Cup back to Nova Scotia
- Pliskova, Murray lead direct-entry fields for US Open
- An anniversary and the death of an icon of democracy show just how far apart Taiwan and China have moved in the past 30 years
- Super Rugby playoffs glance
- LEADING OFF: Bryant's pinkie problem, MadBum back in SF
- Leali'ifano's return lights up Super Rugby playoffs
- Pomeranz, Pedroia strong in Boston's 5-1 win over Blue Jays
- Mexico coach Osorio says clubs blocked top players
- The Latest: House panel approves GOP fiscal plan
- DeGrom wins seventh straight start, Mets top Cardinals 7-3
- ADB: Rise in exports boost developing Asia's growth outlook
- McCain's brain tumor is particularly aggressive type
- Australia's Price leads Governor's Cup regatta at 13-0
- US survives biting incident, beats El Salvador 2-0, advances
- Bank of Japan keeps stimulus intact, cuts inflation outlook
- Taiwanese performer Elsie Sung takes aerial hoop to new heights
- Less than 1 aircraft carrier? The cost of N. Korea's nukes
- Matt Crafton wins on dirt at Eldora, ends victory drought
- Today in History
- Dodgers win 11th straight, spoil Moncada's White Sox debut
- Lifestyle changes to stave off Alzheimer's? Hints, no proof
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Eldora Dirt Derby Results
- Speaker Ryan talking tax reform at New Balance shoe factory
- Mexico City floating farms, chefs team up to save tradition
- Super Rugby: All Blacks return to Crusaders, Highlanders
- APNewsBreak: Human rights petition sent for Hawaii fishermen
- Moon dust heading to auction after galactic court battle
- British foreign secretary in Japan for security, trade talks
- Maybe Michelangelo: Is living room painting a masterpiece?
- All Blacks want Sonny Bill Williams for Bledisloe Cup
- East Timor vote highlights young nation's faltering progress
- ECB's Draghi expected to remain cagey on stimulus exit plans
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- SoftBank CEO sees massive data, AI as key to future advances
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Venezuela's Maduro, foes head into crucial showdown
- Minneapolis officer doesn't have to talk to state agents
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- Minnesota shooting shows police body cameras not used enough
- China clamping down on use of VPNs to evade Great Firewall
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Mercury to hit 37C Thursday with chances of afternoon showers: CWB
- British Open begins with rain, wind and big numbers
- Fearsome 6th hole the ultimate test at Birkdale
- Vazquez' late equalizer earns Toronto 2-2 draw with NY City
- Malaysia bans 'Despacito' on state radio, TV due to lyrics
- 9 Legionnaires' disease cases connected to Graceland hotel
- Bus falls into gorge in north Indian hill state, killing 25
- Man pleads guilty in $3 million Haitian bribery scheme
- What to drive on Mars? Rover to be displayed at DC museum
- Germany raids homes of 67 suspected of exchanging child porn
- Couple pleads guilty to enslaving children from South Korea
- Asian shares rally, helped by Wall Street, Japan trade data
- Israeli minister: Metal detectors crucial for Jerusalem site
- OJ Simpson draws world attention in plea for freedom
- 'Jet-set monk' is back in Thailand after extradition from US
- A look at why a Saudi woman's miniskirt sparked an outcry
- Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
- Extensive list of animal shelters in Taiwan
- 11 key players in OJ Simpson's parole hearing in Nevada
- Friends, colleagues mourn slain journalist in Ukraine's Kiev
- Unilever net profit soars in first half of 2017
- The Latest: Noren shows a birdie can be made at No. 1
- Philippines: Leadership of Marawi attackers largely intact
- AP Exclusive: US hotel, NFL arena may sport flammable panels
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Los Angeles natural gas field to reopen, but fight still on
- Trump's critique of Sessions reflects long-held frustrations
- Thousands flee raging wildfire near Yosemite National Park
- Budget plan faces uncertain fate after clearing House panel
- Sen. McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after clot removed
- Loss of 10 relatives in flood leaves hole in Arizona town
- Taiwan won’t ban US beef despite 5th mad cow case
- GOP senators in last-ditch try to rescue health care bill
- Turkey slams German statements on arrested rights activist
- AP-NORC Poll: Most say feds should ensure health coverage
- McCain's brain tumor is particularly aggressive type
- California farm region plagued by dirty air looks to Trump
- Lifestyle changes may help stave off Alzheimer's
- India ready for talks with China to end border standoff
- Azerbaijan sentences Russian blogger to 3 years in prison
- House GOP defiant on health bill amid Senate uncertainty
- Bereaved N. Zealand family protests Japan's psychiatric care
- France's Macron visits air force base amid military crisis
- Coup trial of 2 Russians, 12 others in Montenegro delayed
- Trump cutting hundreds of planned regulations
- IAAF clears 8 more Russian athletes to compete, declines 53
- Trump campaign inner circle called before Senate committees
- Children's creative science works exhibition kicks off in Taipei
- Trump campaign inner circle called before Senate committees
- For 1st time, over half of people with HIV taking AIDS drugs
- Cameroon torturing suspects in Boko Haram fight: New report
- British actor stranded for 3 days after fall in Thailand
- Trump's embrace of Russia raises concerns with top advisers
- Warm weather helps British retail sales bounce back in June
- Villar appears before judge after arrest in corruption probe
- TV series 'The Brave' to film first season in New Mexico
- German foreign minister says his country will revise travel advice for Turkey in light of human rights activist's arrest
- German foreign minister says he doesn't see how government can continue guaranteeing companies' investments in Turkey
- German foreign minister wants good relations with Turkey but 'it takes two to tango'
- Turkey's PM says Greek Cypriot gas search 'dangerous'
- The Latest: Germany revising travel advice for Turkey
- The Oscars of Bollywood hit New York
- Qatar foreign minister in China after visit by UAE official
- Golden Pin Concept Design Award announces 2017 entrant results
- For many African girls, menstruation means humiliation
- Taipei landlord rents tiny balcony for NT$5,000
- Russian protester sentenced for throwing brick at policeman
- Croatia battles wildfire that crossed border from Montenegro
- Kuwait shuts Iran cultural mission, expels some diplomats
- Polish lawmakers to vote on law to control top court
- Burundi's president goes abroad for 1st time since coup plot
- Saudi king orders arrest of prince for video showing abuse
- Lawyer: Russian programmer sought by US is political victim
- American student detained in China after dispute with cabbie
- Canada governor touches queen's elbow for safety on stairs
- EU's chief Brexit negotiator says UK must clarify position on divorce bill, citizens' rights
- UK's chief Brexit negotiator says he is "encouraged by progress" on key issues
- UK's chief Brexit negotiator says week of talks with EU has given "us a lot to be positive about"
- Portugal admits to outdated security in army weapon theft
- Froome aiming for Tour stage win in final day in the Alps
- UK Brexit negotiator encouraged by progress of talks with EU
- Some 250 residents join US-trained security force for Raqqa
- Spanish banker's death was suicide, officials say
- Parents of missing US journalist believe he is alive
- Suspect faces arraignment in kidnapping of China scholar
- Hindu nationalist leader Kovind chosen India's new president
- Court convicts 46 in Rome corruption trial
- UK archives show Churchill blocked release of Nazi memos
- German customs seize 3.8 tons of cocaine from South America
- European Central Bank leaves its interest rate benchmarks and policy statement unchanged
- The Latest: ECB leaves key stimulus policies unchanged
- Guatemalan foreign minister visits Taiwan
- The Latest: Israel military says Palestinian attacker killed
- Burundi robotics team missing after competition in DC
- Kenya court says Dubai firm can print presidential ballot
- Florida house where OJ Simpson lived listed for $1.3 million
- The Latest: Arizona's other senator says McCain's optimistic
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- 10-year-old boy trips over 1.2M-year-old fossil in desert
- No sleep, jittery nerves and an opening 68 for Manley
- Chief Justice Roberts says criticism won't stop judges
- Bold and beautiful "Queen of the Dark" fights for body positivity
- England summon 2 batsmen for 3rd test vs South Africa
- Editorial: Media freedom vigilance still necessary
- NY transit officials chew on possible ban on subway snacks
- Trial date set for case linked to "S-Town" podcast
- Sears and Amazon; Alexa, turn up my Kenmore air conditioner
- US applications for unemployment benefits fell 15,000, to 233,000 last week
- London Zoo welcomes a new kind of visitor: Robotic dinosaurs
- UK government to take more time to consider Fox-Sky deal
- Afghan official: Taliban ambush police convoy, killing 2
- UK royals make pretzels, visit German cancer research center
- Taiwan president wishes Senator John McCain a quick recovery
- Coal, industrial shipments boost Union Pacific's 2Q profit
- An African village's monkey guardian draws researchers
- Watchdog renews calls for Lebanese probe in Syrian deaths
- US weekly requests for jobless aid fall to 233,000
- Former intelligence director James Clapper is writing a book
- Polish lawmakers approve law giving control of top court to politicians instead of judges
- The Latest: Polish lawmakers approve law on court control
- Former intelligence director James Clapper is writing a book
- New Jersey city has Mexican flavor of the state of Puebla
- After Olympic crash, Van Vleuten wins La Course stage
- The Latest: Australian woman's family hires Castile attorney
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Grad donates $50M to St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia
- Ryan Seacrest back as host of 'Idol' when it returns on ABC
- Hendrick Motorsports picks 24-year-old Alex Bowman to be Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s replacement in the No. 88 car next season
- Hendrick tabs Bowman as Junior's replacement in No. 88 car
- Several hundred evacuate flooding in western Wisconsin city
- De Sciglio replaces Dani Alves at Juventus in unpopular move
- Russia criticizes ruling on its seizure of a Greenpeace ship
- Slovenia wants to take post-arbitration border dispute to EU
- Texas judge returns to bench after citizenship resolved
- Woman and 3 children die in suspected arson attack in Sweden
- The Latest: Senator agrees Sessions recusal was wrong step
- Germany indicts 5 suspects in IS recruitment ring
- Justice Dept. announces takedown of online drug marketplace
- It's OK to toss the suit and tie, French parliament says
- Fugitive in police chief slaying died in 1997 after stroke
- Senate Judiciary Committee approves FBI nominee Christopher Wray; full Senate vote next
- Average US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 3.96 percent
- Corporate career to entrepreneur: How to prep for the leap
- Czech minister: EU military role in Libya to reduce migrants
- Senate Judiciary Committee approves FBI director nomination
- Treasury fines Exxon Mobil $2 million for violating Russia sanctions while Secretary of State Tillerson was CEO
- Something old: Historic bank's beauty lures brides-to-be
- More world titles for France, Russia in open water, synchro
- Thousands rally in Moldova as Parliament approves voting law
- US stocks waver as earnings and central banks dominate
- Layoffs begin at Carrier plant that drew Trump's criticism
- Turkey: 6 Kurdish militants killed in drone attack
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will continue in job 'as long as that is appropriate,' despite president's rebuke
- The Latest: California wildfire destroys 45 structures
- Jordan holds its first outdoor opera, at Roman amphitheater
- Exxon fined $2M for sanctions breach when Tillerson was CEO
- California winner of $447M Powerball comes forward
- Dartmouth: Women's team hazed with sexualized PowerPoints
- Angola's president returns from Spain amid health concerns
- Russian president pays visit to one of his fiercest critics
- Truck laden with chocolate goes up in flames on UK highway
- Lawn-mowing Indiana man charged in neighbor shooting spat
- Q&A: Casey Affleck goes under a sheet for 'A Ghost Story'
- Girl says her mom asked for forgiveness before stabbing her
- Chinese man visiting family in US is hit, killed by vehicle
- Republicans target arbitration rule for consumers
- Ambush near Syrian capital kill 28 government troops
- Turkey accuses Germany of 'blackmail and threats,' says won't make concessions concerning independent judiciary
- 2 top executives retiring from Library of America
- UK police get help from 9/11 experts in London fire recovery
- UK lawmaker calls Austen among 'greatest living authors'
- Police: Two Burundi teens seen crossing into Canada; no foul play seen with other missing robotics team members
- Greece waiting for 'right moment' for bond market return
- Poulter making another run at the claret jug at Birkdale
- Power-sharing deal between former foes taking shape in Gaza
- Trump focuses on Afghanistan during Pentagon visit
- The Latest: No foul play in Burundi's missing robotics team
- Coach: India motivated to stay No 1 at Sri Lanka's expense
- Researchers in Cambodia find nest of rare riverine bird
- As Bolt nears end, Van Niekerk is track's great hope
- Monaco tells clubs to end unauthorized approaches for Mbappe
- UEFA charges Celtic over fans' paramilitary banner
- Sen. John McCain in tweet says he appreciates outpouring of support, promises to be back soon 'so stand-by!'
- Thieves attack woman on way to church, steal her car
- AP source: Sandoval to sign minor league deal with Giants
- AP Explains: What are Trump's options in Venezuela?
- Turkey arrests man with 'hero' T-shirt during coup trial
- Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free
- UN slaps sanctions on 8 linked to Islamic State and al-Qaida
- Turkish foreign minister says that Turkey would reciprocate 'threats' from Germany
- Qatar suggests cyberattack emanated from Gulf
- UK's Liberal Democrats make Vince Cable party leader
- The Latest: Legal pot sales begin in Uruguay under 2013 law
- Vienna airport to increase security with face scan systems
- Rapper Common surprises students at NY school, donates money
- Blues avoid arbitration, sign Parayko to $27.5M, 5-year deal
- British Open Tee Times
- AP source: Marlins trade Phelps to Mariners for prospects
- Senator: Foxconn deal with Wisconsin could come soon
- The Latest: OJ Simpson supporters arrive at Nevada prison
- Doctor who linked kids' lead exposure to health issues dies
- Philip Morris misses profit forecasts, shares fall
- Congressional Budget Office: Revised GOP health bill would increase number of uninsured people by 22 million in 2026
- Ukraine reports 9 soldiers killed in east in rebel fighting
- Top-seeded Garcia loses to 140th-ranked Martincova at Gstaad
- Avista sale needs approval from stockholders and regulators
- House backs road in remote Alaska wildlife refuge
- Prosecutors to hear evidence before ruling on death penalty
- The Latest: Analysts say new bill would leave 22M uninsured
- Kermit the Frog performer on his firing: 'Complete shock'
- Bayer Leverkusen agrees to sell Javier Hernandez to West Ham
- World Cup of Tennis put on hold for at least a year
- Ex-Tulsa Jail officials testify inmates routine denied meds
- Senate confirms judge who equated abortion with slavery
- Philadelphia police search farm where missing 4 were found
- Cops: Man arrested after 2nd dog in 3 years dies in hot car
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Nostradamus and braised beef in Provence
- In surrealist twist, Dali to be exhumed in paternity lawsuit
- AP Interview: Barcelona says Neymar will not be sold
- The Latest: Austria to Italy: Stop migrants reaching Europe
- Protesters greet Speaker Ryan at Massachusetts stop
- O.J. Simpson: 'I haven't made any excuses in the 9 years that I've been here and I'm not trying to make an excuse now'
- Ali Krieger returns to US roster for Tournament of Nations
- Turkey denies role in map showing US military posts in Syria
- The Latest: American student detained in China doing OK
- Canadian tribe opposes proposed powerline project in US
- Protesters defy ban in tense northern Moroccan town
- They escaped Islamic State's bastion, but remain terrified
- Child killer makes 2nd appeal to top court to stop execution
- Trooper reels in massive 650-pound tuna during fishing trip
- Florida man indicted in brawl on Delta flight to China
- Judge denies bail for Spanish football federation president Angel Maria Villar and his son in corruption case
- Pelosi speaks to ailing lawmaker, says he sounds wonderful
- NY: Endangered Karner blue butterfly exceeds recovery goals
- State trade group can weigh in on Dakota Access pipeline
- Austria urges stop to moving migrants to Italian mainland
- The Latest: Venezuela's Maduro says general strike failing
- New Jersey fisherman tries to save 2nd man, but both drown
- UN ambassador testifies he didn't know what 'bribe' meant
- Pakistan: 1 soldier, 13 militants killed near Afghan border
- Son of Cecil the lion killed in Zimbabwean hunt
- VW's settlement in emissions scandal reaches $1.3 billion
- US postal worker pleads guilty to stealing cards, packages
- Mexico increases prediction of hurricanes, storm storms
- Ohio deputy sheriff charged with rape, kidnapping of woman
- Myanmar propaganda? Army takes media on reporting trip
- Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says
- Cairo upset over latest US travel warning to Egypt
- Christie vows to take action if NJ Transit workers miss work
- US says ban on laptops in airplane cabins has been lifted
- Television networks return to old obsession with Simpson
- US condemns deadliest day of violence in Ukraine this year
- The Latest: Forensic team enters museum for Dali exhumation
- White House says President Donald Trump 'has confidence' in Attorney General Jeff Sessions
- Trump's envoy picks hesitate on question of Russian meddling
- Musk says government likes plan for high-speed tunnels
- 'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Stranger Things' bring VR to Comic-Con
- Norovirus confirmed in diner who reported eating at Chipotle
- Lawsuits claim Texas loopholes allow illegal air emissions
- The Latest: Official: NFL arena has panels like London tower
- Actor Red West, longtime Elvis confidant, dies
- Exxon Mobil sues Treasury Department to stop $2 million fine over alleged violation of Russia sanctions
- Halle Berry downs a half pint of whiskey at Comic-Con panel
- Sparta Prague signs Cameroon midfielder Georges Mandjeck
- US Judge: Utah county election maps must be redrawn again
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Romanian court rules Turkish woman can be freed from custody
- Scuba diver finds HOF ring of former AHL star Dick Gamble
- Sex offender gets prison after groping woman on flight
- USS Ford will join the fleet, but deployment is 4 years away
- Texas woman arrested in tri-state 'virtual kidnapping' plot
- The importance of bigger earnings for stock funds
- Ex-Rep. Regula, Ohio congressman elected to 18 terms, dies
- The Latest: Exxon sues to stop $2M fine for sanctions breach
- The Latest: Bag laced with moon dust sells for $1.8 million
- Koepka rested, but far from rusty at British Open
- UN rights chief says China must allow Liu Xia to move freely
- Romeo Santos has the golden touch on his new album
- Battering rams of the Arctic: icebreakers, explained
- Tot survives 3-story fall from balcony, missing spiked gate
- Mika Brzezinski has a three-book deal
- Trump comments about Sessions show penchant for humiliation
- The Latest: Protesters greet Speaker Ryan in Massachusetts
- CAF executives approve African Cup expansion, timing change
- Biting criticism for El Salvador players for gnawing on US
- US praises Sudan on counterterrorism despite blacklist
- Bartomeu tells AP that Xavi will coach Barcelona some day
- Brazilian judge seizes $2.8 million in Silva's pension fund
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Pep talk from caddie inspires McIlroy at British Open
- Reaction to death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington
- Synchronized swimmers struggle for appreciation at worlds
- A weird Florida mystery: Frozen pork falling from the sky
- 2 mighty dynasties on display at world championships
- 8 killed in gun battle in Mexico City
- Court spokeswoman: Forensic experts have opened Salvador Dali's coffin to take DNA samples to settle a paternity lawsuit
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Teachers union chief: School choice rooted in segregation
- Kuchar has it all _ except for the wins that really matter
- Groups plan to train volunteers to film police interactions
- BC-US--Index, US
- The Latest: Senate spending plan rejects Trump cuts
- Smoak (2 HRs), Blue Jays get sun help to shade Red Sox 8-6
- US warns South Sudan's leaders that they risk US support
- New York Times a favorite Trump target - and interview venue
- Monfils upset by Dutra Silva in 2nd round of Croatia Open
- UC Berkeley in another clash over right-wing speaker
- PPG and C.H. Robinson slip while Abbott and Sears advance
- Hot mics and neckties: Shareable OJ Simpson parole moments
- Capitol Hill Buzz: Miami fan Rubio ponders a Brady-free NFL
- White supremacist gets 65 years for killing black man
- Woman sentenced to 20 years in death of boy who was tortured
- A glance at the first round of the British Open
- British Open Key Hole
- Cancer isn't silencing McCain in career's latest chapter
- US seeks Syrian solution, but Assad doesn't have to go first
- DOJ seeks to waive Harley-Davidson air-pollution punishment
- Rahm escapes a 2-shot penalty at British Open
- OJ Simpson's return comes amid a changed nation _ sort of
- Court spokeswoman: Experts have successfully removed biological samples from Dali's body 27 years after it was embalmed
- Trump nominates Turkey envoy to be Afghanistan ambassador
- Microsoft 4Q gets boost from cloud computing
- Port foreman accused of faking timesheets for $500K salary
- Gerina Piller shoots 63 to take Marathon Classic lead
- Donald at inside center for Chiefs in Super Rugby playoff
- Former virtual currency CEO pleads guilty to $9M fraud
- IMF approves conditional $1.8 billion loan to Greece
- Navy seaman in training admits to killing transgender woman
- Family of Levinson, missing in Iran, meets with US officials
- Sudan clubs reinstated in Africa after FIFA lifts ban
- Netflix makes Hall H debut with big budget Will Smith pic
- Strong earthquake rattles Turkey, Greek islands
- Banff resort evacuated as crews tackle nearby wildfire
- Coast Guard spent $300K searching for man who faked death
- CIA director: Moscow loves to 'stick it to America'
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- British Open Scores
- LPGA-Marathon Classic Scores
- R.L. Stine talks 'Goosebumps' at 1st San Diego Comic-Con
- Lawmakers put Chile's abortion law on hold
- Homeland security secretary says ports a terrorism priority
- Gojowczyk upsets defending champion Karlovic in Hall of Fame
- California parents trying to control kids can lose custody
- MLS will start video review for all league matches on Aug. 5
- Builder of illegal LA mansion gets fines, community service
- Mayor of Kos, Greece, says 2 people were killed in earthquake and buildings on island have sustained structural damage
- The Latest: Berkeley offers to waive venue fee for speaker
- The Latest: At least 2 killed in Greek-Turkey quake
- 'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery
- Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41
- Flores, Tringale, Blair share Barbasol Championship lead
- Playoff drought looms over Buffalo Bills' latest fresh start
- Jamaica scores early, holds off Canada 2-1 in Gold Cup
- Greek officials count more than 100 injuries in 6.5-magnitude earthquake, say damage mainly on island of Kos
- China's 'intervention' not main culprit in US trade deficit
- Seoul calls for Pyongyang to respond to overture for talks
- Taiwan’s 'New Southbound Policy' and Australia
- Dolson hits game-winner as Chicago tops Los Angeles in WNBA
- WNBA Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- DHS chief says arresting parents may quell human trafficking
- Barbasol Championship Scores
- Reducing Plastic Waste in the Galapagos
- IS galvanized in Asia by Philippine city siege, report says
- WildAid: Thailand eating too much shark fin, a worrying sign for shark populations worldwide
- Australia disappointed by delay in US refugee resettlement
- 'Southeast Asian Film Festival' coming to Kaohsiung
- Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides
- Venezuela diplomat says he resigned to protest Maduro acts
- Late 'Batman' actor Adam West honored at Comic-Con
- Explosion hits food shop in China, killing 2, injuring 55
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Today in History
- In South Sudan, a child soldier long thought dead comes back
- AG Sessions to talk sanctuary cities in Philadelphia
- LEADING OFF: Cubs, Pirates gaining ground; Panda returns
- In South Sudan, a child soldier long thought dead comes back
- Cops wage psychological warfare against online drug bazaars
- Free hot air balloon flights offered at Hsinchu festival
- What drug-dealing 'darknet' sites have in common with eBay
- Judge refuses to reinstate Trump sanctuary cities order
- Ohio veteran can keep ducks to relieve PTSD, depression
- Pizarro's goal gives Mexico 1-0 win over Honduras
- Events and Activities for July 21 - 23
- Israel bars Muslim men under age 50 from contested Jerusalem shrine ahead of feared mass protests
- Australian skipper Price continues to lead Governor's Cup
- British foreign secretary supports Japan to stop N. Korea
- China announces goal of AI leadership by 2030
- Stuart MacGill settles dispute with Cricket Australia
- Israel limits Muslim access to Jerusalem site amid tensions
- Chief: Australian woman shot by cop 'did not have to die'
- Scaramucci under consideration for top White House job
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Syrian army and Hezbollah launch attack near Lebanese border
- Chinese bombers pass through Taiwan airspace
- Greece: authorities say 2 tourists killed in earthquake are from Turkey and Sweden
- Major League Baseball Capsules
- American League
- National League
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- The Latest: Israel gives police free hand on shrine security
- Egypt's state-run media says attack kills 1 policeman
- Asian shares meander as ECB, BOJ hold monetary policy steady
- German minister compares Turkey with communist East Germany
- Freeze's fall at Ole Miss partially traced to Nutt's suit
- Syrian barber creates portraits on canvas _ clients' heads
- Spieth expecting to battle pot bunkers and Mother Nature
- Endurance athlete overcomes paralysis to race, coach again
- AP PHOTOS: Triathlete trains others with paralysis
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Ex-Florida escort to be sentenced for trying to hire hit man
- Saison des pêches ou saison de cris de joie
- Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides
- Analysis: Congressional GOP coming to grips with failure
- Taiwan judge confiscates US$900 million in Lafayette frigate scandal
- Greece: Quake kills two, sends island tourists into panic
- Statues to Confederacy in its ex-capital spur soul-searching
- Cancer, working from bed all part of long McCain chronicles
- Siemens halts deliveries to Russian firms over Crimea case
- O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole
- Burundi robotics teens may have 'self-initiated' vanishing
- The Latest: Quake causes minor injuries in Turkey
- Bennington's death mirrors that of close friend Cornell
- Hot mics and neckties: Shareable OJ Simpson parole moments
- Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
- Chinese fans create a video tribute to Indian film 'Dangal'
- Tennessee inmates get reduced sentences for birth control
- Utah's crowded Zion National Park may require reservations
- Court ends hearing into corruption charges against PM
- Hair, nails removed from Dali's remains for paternity test
- Aleksandar Kolarov close to leaving Manchester City for Roma
- Poland's senators to vote on contentious court law
- Report: Iran Guard kills 3 terrorists, wounds 4 in north
- Insurgent attack kills 4 police in western Ghor province
- The Latest: Kuchar tries to set the target at British Open
- AP Explains: What's behind N. Korean silence to talks offer
- France: Le Pen's embattled National Front rethinks itself
- Religious leaders incensed over rumored incense ban
- Burundi leader urges nearly 250,000 refugees to return home
- The Latest: Coalition says stiff resistance from IS in Raqqa
- China forbids terms 'Formosa' and 'Republic of China'
- Killing of Cecil's son highlights peril facing African lions
- Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns
- German president OKs gay marriage law, takes effect in fall
- Army firing kills Kashmir man amid anti-India shutdown
- Critically ill baby Charlie Gard's parents back in court
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 7/24/2017
- Chandimal has pneumonia, will miss 1st test against India
- Hemingway look-alikes gather in Key West for annual contest
- 2-year doping ban upheld for Finland, CSKA Moscow player
- Sparta Prague signs France midfielder Rio Mavuba
- EPA to extend ban on free plastic bags from next year
- Macron, seeking stronger EU, meets Brexit negotiator Barnier
- Froome into final stretch on Stage 19 of Tour de France
- UEFA closes Hajduk Split stadium for fans' racist chants
- Cameroon finds 2 bodies after 34 soldiers missing in capsize
- Spanish government wants to suspend Villar after arrest
- Oxfam: Yemen's cholera epidemic to worsen in rainy season
- Audi to give 850,000 diesels emissions-improving software
- Dozens of foreign workers sought for Trump's Florida clubs
- Romania: Art exhibit at ex-prison show horrors of communism
- Gambia investigators find dozens more Jammeh-linked assets
- AP sources: US to ban Americans from traveling to North Korea
- AP sources: US to ban Americans from traveling to NKorea
- Schlumberger reports 2Q loss
- The Latest: Robotics coach heard rumors teens might stay
- Taiwanese tourist died after boat capsized in Philippines
- Madrid to play Barcelona right after Club World Cup
- Hurricanes beat Brumbies 35-16 in Super Rugby quarterfinals
- Romania: Art exhibit at ex-prison show horrors of communism
- Russian parliament bans use of proxy Internet services, VPNs
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 'Darknet' suspect's flashy cars raised eyebrows in Thailand
- The Latest: March honors life of woman killed by officer
- Lawsuit: 'Bathroom bill' replacement law still deters transgender people from public restrooms in North Carolina
- Official: Fighters meeting stiff resistance from IS in Raqqa
- Ari Melber tries to improve a troubled time slot at MSNBC
- APNewsBreak: Lawsuit says 'bathroom bill' effects still felt
- Legendary wildcatter Boone Pickens takes a Texas-sized fall
- The Latest: Turkish PM downplays tensions with Germany
- UK girl left in tears after she's fined for selling lemonade
- Georgia boy drowns moments after family's vacation started
- Taiwan tennis sisters head for entertainment world
- College student from Dominican Republic killed in NY crash
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - July 21
- Tanzania: Opposition figure arrested for rebuking president
- Buckingham Palace exhibit marks 20 years since Diana's death
- Possible melted fuel seen for first time at Fukushima plant
- The Latest: Conway says probing Mueller staff is 'fair'
- Saudi king shakes up security agencies after prince's rise
- 'American Pie' singer's domestic assault charge dismissed
- Beijing says no to Justin Bieber over past 'bad behavior'
- Germany sends Turkey carefully calibrated warning signal
- Nastase banned from Fed Cup and Davis Cup until 2019
- A look at plans for new rides and more at Disney parks
- GOP's Ted Cruz says he still sees path ahead on health care
- Prince William, Kate attend concert for children in Hamburg
- Tom Sawyer with a revolver? Twain house has live 'Clue' game
- Global Forecast-Asia
- 'Dirty Dancing' turns 30: Film being feted in NY's Catskills
- Britain poised to break flight number record
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower
- Jerusalem hospital says a Palestinian was killed by live fire in clashes with Israeli forces, the day's second fatality
- China would consider sending troops for Djibouti-Eritrea
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe, 93, reappears after medical treatment
- A look at Linkin Park's top-selling albums and songs
- Federal judge issues order to keep protesters away from 'buffer zone' outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic
- Judge issues order for buffer zone outside abortion clinic
- Sri Lanka dismissed for 187 in warm-up game; India 135-3
- Connecticut governor visits woman taking sanctuary in church
- Club rage: Garcia gets angry, hurts shoulder at British Open
- Jewelry designer Kenneth Jay Lane dies in NY at age 85
- Drops in GE, worries over Europe drag US stocks lower
- Mexican highway sinkhole that killed 2 exposes corruption
- Texas panel suspends license of man accused in opioid deaths
- Jason Bateman, star of 'Ozark,' loved directing it even more
- Regulators release environmental assessment of pipeline
- Bodycam video shows new angle on Minnesota cop shooting dogs
- The Latest: California wildfire destroys 58 homes
- Lauren Hutton thrilled to get 'Mid-Life Achievement Award'
- Milo Yiannopoulos on Trump, Ariana Grande and Russia
- Elementary school stage where Elvis Presley sang renovated
- Panel: Kentucky gov did nothing wrong in home purchase
- Father of slain NJ girl pleads for visa to attend funeral
- Is that really a beached whale beneath Paris' Notre Dame?
- Employers stepped up hiring in 14 US states last month
- Lyft forms own autonomous vehicle unit, will open network
- Mother of boy who died after hours in hot van sues day care
- Russian who met Trump Jr. represented intelligence agency
- Liverpool signs Robertson, fills problem spot at left back
- Spain's National Court drops probe into Syrian crimes
- Ledecky prepares for another big week at world championships
- No dye: Cancer patients' gray hair darkened on immune drugs
- Judge halts Wisconsin county rule for apps like Pokemon Go
- 4 killed during opposition-led strike in Venezuela
- UN rights envoy to Myanmar expresses disappointment
- Super Rugby Playoffs Glance
- Gunmen kill 3 Pakistani policemen, passer-by in Karachi
- 49 set out to complete 25K race at worlds, and 44 finish
- 'Nothing is impossible': Bonucci brings hope to AC Milan
- All Blacks center Fekitoa joining Toulon next season
- The Latest: Americans to need special passport for NKorea
- Bertens beats doubles partner to reach semifinals in Gstaad
- Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts
- Bank of America picks Dublin for EU base after Brexit
- Philippine leader says he won't visit US, adds 'it's lousy'
- Libyan PM decries edict by clerics loyal to rival government
- Dominion: Report paves way for final pipeline approval
- Mongolian grand champ Hakuho sets record 1,048 wins in sumo
- Trump to review security risks from fewer US factories
- 'Jersey Boys' nostalgia fades, but the 'Hit Men' play on
- Chester Bennington died by hanging, coroner confirms
- Judge OKs $11.2M settlement for hacked Ashley Madison users
- AP sources: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over hiring of new communications aide
- Police: Explosion at propane business, injuries reported
- Review: Amazon meal kits offer easy dinners _ for a price
- Pirelli: Slow puncture caused Vettel's tire failure
- Brazilian tennis player banned 3 years, 9 months for steroid
- Ford, Mazda to fight latest Takata recall
- Poll finds lower support for Catalan independence from Spain
- Tillerson urges Qatar's neighbors to lift land blockade
- Latvia fines two banks for breaching North Korea sanctions
- Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
- Kentucky must pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for clerk who refused marriage licenses for gay couples
- Creators of new HBO series address fears it glorifies racism
- Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case
- The Latest: Doctors group advises Congress on health care
- The Latest: Priebus says he supports Scaramucci hiring
- Trump's chat with Akie Abe: Lost in translation or a snub?
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Legal minimum age of marriage in New York state is now 17
- Family of missing teen fisherman sues other boy's family
- Lawsuit: Ex-major told to 'take the hit' for deposed sheriff
- 'Flashy' Florida boy caught 4 times in 6 weeks for car theft
- Mandel backs 'pizzagate' promoter, dings anti-hate group
- The Latest: 2 dead, 500 hurt as 6.7 quake rocks Aegean Sea
- Hackers had access to millions of Social Security numbers
- Rating agency more hopeful on Greece but balks at upgrade
- Report: Numerous security policy violations in inmate escape
- Iran says US failing to live up to nuke deal commitments
- Timeline of events leading to escape of 2 inmates from bus
- Interior: No changes needed to Colorado national monument
- Tour de France Results
- Tour de France Stages
- Doctors' group tells senate to fix, not repeal 'Obamacare'
- Moldova: lawmakers demand Russia withdraws its troops
- Dakota Access developer gets OK to replace trees
- Q&A: Meek Mill talks new album, feuds and film endeavors
- Press secretary Sean Spicer on his resignation: White House at point where Trump "could benefit from a clean slate."
- Michigan priest acquitted of sexually assaulting priest
- Chad Collins misses 59 chance, parring final 2 holes for 60
- The Latest: Venezuela lawmakers name judges, court rejects
- Morata leaves Real Madrid for second time, joins Chelsea
- Minnesota police shooting isn't only death of 911 caller
- Former Trump adviser Flynn consulting again, says brother
- Backyard fights: UFC coming to Long Island for 1st time
- White House announces Sarah Huckabee Sanders as new press secretary and Anthony Scaramucci as communications director
- In Senate, ailing lawmakers given plenty of time to recover
- Sheldon Silver's lawyers want Supreme Court to review case
- House unveils plan to fix VA's budget gap as deadline looms
- Review: Sara Evans gets personal on excellent album 'Words'
- Police: Australian likely killed by Takata air bag inflator
- Trump's new Ukraine envoy to visit country's embattled east
- New Jersey becomes 3rd state to raise smoking age to 21
- Review: Jamaica reggae star Chronixx makes stunning debut
- Mattis says US still debating 'big ideas' on Afghan plan
- Amnesty calls for inquiry into death in Egypt police custody
- Another day, another derailment in NYC subway
- US counterterror official says Islamic State still a threat
- McGregor meets community service for Vegas pre-bout fracas
- China, Russia grab golds again in diving, synchro at worlds
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- African soccer body passes new statutes, throws out Zanzibar
- Recalls this week: toys, off-highway vehicles, scarves
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: The Tour's perfectly timed fish soup
- US rig count decreases by 2 this week to 950
- Bomb suspect's lawyers: Feds drumming up terror theory
- Ex-Mexican drug cartel leader gets 30 years in US prison
- Q&A: Issa Rae on season 2 of 'Insecure' and its male fans
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Trump names lawyer as new acting ethics chief
- Wild card Dodig upsets top-seeded Goffin at Croatia Open
- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinian leadership will freeze contacts with Israel on all levels
- Mexico City sees drug-war-style violence come to the capital
- Mack Horton isn't backing down from criticism of Sun Yang
- Nigeria: Bombed refugee center wasn't marked properly
- Blackhawks forward Tommy Wingels recovering from broken foot
- Mexican government statistics show June was the country's deadliest month in at least 20 years, with 2,234 murders
- Trump ex-campaign manager Lewandowski sues neighbors for $5M
- Ex-military contractor gets life in prison in sex case
- Veterans hospital under investigation adds interim leaders
- The Latest: Mexico sees new monthly murder mark with 2,234
- Israeli military says a Palestinian has stabbed Israelis inside a West Bank settlement
- The leap left behind, Marcus Foligno seeks more in Minnesota
- 4 injured as helicopter crash-lands on Los Angeles street
- Swimming World Championships Results
- Hall of Famer Roddick asked more about '09 loss than '03 win
- Israel's rescue service: Palestinian stabbed 2 Israelis to death, wounded a third inside a West Bank settlement
- California Islamic center mailed Quran submerged in lard
- Usain Bolt wins 100m in his last Diamond League race
- London blaze makes US building owners mindful of fire threat
- Al-Qaida suspect linked to cartoonist plot extradited to US
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Israel's rescue service: Third Israeli wounded in Palestinian attack inside a West Bank settlement has died of wounds
- Column: A scolding and a comeback for Rory McIlroy
- Qatar's ruler voices willingness to talk to solve Arab rift
- 'Walking Dead' Comic-Con panel pays tribute to late stuntman
- Ohio argues against execution delays for 3 condemned inmates
- Trump to host Lebanese leader amid Middle East tensions
- The Latest: Man says life ruined by ex-wife's murder plot
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- National Weather Service cancels its union contract
- Stenson's rented house burgled during British Open
- Stricker keeps cut streak alive, Mickelson not so lucky
- Sanders steps into role as new face of White House
- Key Hole in Second Round of British Open
- The Latest: Teens may face charge after watching man drown
- A glance at the second round of the British Open
- Poulter feeling his confidence rising at British Open
- AP Source: Pau Gasol agrees to 3-year deal with Spurs
- Somalis in Minneapolis on defensive after police shooting
- Column: World championships tarnished by FINA scandals
- Beyonce wax figure touched up after fans say it's too white
- US seeks dismissal of charges in 'London Whale' case
- Wells Fargo ordered to reinstate whistleblower, pay $577,500
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner says Sansa is 'woke now'
- Former Florida escort sentenced to 16 years in prison for trying to hire hit man to kill her newlywed husband.
- Hawaii prepares for 'unlikely' North Korea missile threat
- Red Wings agree to terms with Tatar on $21.2M, 4-year deal
- Webb says De Jong would have been sent off with video review
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- BC-GLF--British Open Leaders Cards
- Cardinals score 9 in 8th, cool off Cubs with 11-4 win
- Top-seeded John Isner reaches Hall of Fame semifinals
- 4 Puerto Rico police officers indicted in corruption case
- Sean Spicer unlikely to disappear from television
- General Electric and Chipotle fall while Capital One climbs
- British Open, Tee Times
- Indignities aplenty on Spicer's rocky ride with Trump
- Busch's historic Indy chase includes dream of racing in 500
- California firefighter brings nearly dead dog back to life
- Texas deputy indicted for deadly confrontation fired
- Pele's son's in jail on drug trafficking charges in Brazil
- UN official says Haiti peacekeeping a mission accomplished
- Court upholds prison sentence for Curacao's former leader
- Scaramucci tells Trump 'yes,' then apologizes for past words
- 3 minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests
- Senate committee: Donald Trump's eldest son, former campaign manager agree to negotiate with lawmakers about interviews
- Minneapolis police chief resigns at mayor's request after officer's shooting of Australian woman who called 911
- Gianmaria Bruni gives Porsche milestone 450th pole
- Gerina Piller maintains 1-shot lead in Marathon Classic
- Former McCain rival suggests he resign because of cancer
- Scaramucci: NYC financier turned Trump communications chief
- MacLachlan is watching 'Twin Peaks' as it unfolds on air
- 'Teen Wolf' cast makes special appearance for Make-A-Wish
- Sand sculpting fest draws artists from all over the world
- Ginsburg: Justices felt Trump travel ban 'too restrictive'
- Goodwin, Wolff advance to US Junior Amateur final
- Vets of the West vs. youth of the East in WNBA All-Star Game
- Former spy officials criticize Trump's stance on Russia
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- O.J. Simpson will get his freedom, but then what?
- Kushner adds at least $10M in assets to revised disclosure
- Polish senate approves bill giving politicians substantial influence over supreme court in defiance of EU
- Timeline of Justine Damond shooting
- The Latest: Poland's senators OK contentious court overhaul
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- AP sources: Kyrie Irving asks Cavaliers to trade him
- Death in Australia likely is 18th due to Takata air bags
- Small seaplane makes hard landing in NY's East River.
- Dempsey at home 1 goal from record; US team in Gold Cup semi
- White House threatens Iran over detained Americans
- Martinez ready for first action at home as a Diamondback
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Suit filed over new income tax for wealthy Seattle residents
- Historian asks Australian court to reveal Queen's letters
- Guzan has shutout in 1st MLS game since 2008, Atlanta wins
- Canadiens to charge for paper season tickets
- Killian takes 2-0 lead in Governor's Cup semifinal
- Blackhawks looking to old, new faces in quest for Cup
- USC to fire ex-medical school dean over drug allegations
- Astros end Orioles' 4-game winning streak with 8-7 victory
- Marvel TV shows 1st episode of 'The Defenders' at Comic-Con
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Andrus snaps 10th-inning tie, Rangers beat Rays 4-3
- Aaron Nola, Freddy Galvis lead Phils to 6-1 win over Brewers
- US soldier indicted by federal grand jury in Hawaii for attempting to provide material support to Islamic State group
- Power consumption reaches new high
- Federal grand jury indicts US soldier on terrorism charges
- Conforto hits 2 HRs, Blevins helps Mets hold off A's 7-5
- Today in History
- Mexico murders up with deadliest month in at least 20 years
- Helmand provincial police chief says errant US airstrike confirmed by Pentagon kills 12 Afghan National Security Forces
- AP Sources: John Wall, Wiz agree to $170M, 4-year extension
- The Latest: Fighting in Afghan province kills 11 police
- Violence over Jerusalem holy site leads to 6 deaths
- Most Consecutive Winning Decisions at Start of Season
- Gurriel, Fiers lift Astros over Orioles
- Minneapolis shooting brings unwelcome attention to Somalis
- Minneapolis chief resigns after shooting of Australian woman
- Timeline of Justine Damond shooting
- The Latest: Israeli troops raid home of Palestinian attacker
- Taiwan and China wage tug of war over Taiwanese detainees in Thailand
- Braves beat Dodgers 12-3 after Wood unravels in 1st loss
- LEADING OFF: Trout vs Price; JD in desert; Wrigley rivalry
- Judge's order targets Kentucky abortion clinic protesters
- Residents, tourists in Greece sleep outdoors after quake
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- Spicer out, Sanders and Scaramucci rise in Trump shake-up
- Trump Jr., Manafort consider private interview with senators
- BC-BBN--Leaders
- Arizona starts with 3 homers, finishes 6-5 win in the 9th
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Republicans embrace tax hike targeting Democratic states
- Federal grand jury indicts US soldier on terrorism charges
- Who benefits most from state and local tax deduction?
- Trump to attend commissioning of USS Gerald R. Ford
- Sean Spicer hit bumps in road from first day at White House
- White House communication chief already at the mic for Trump
- Swimming banned at Kenting, 37.7 degrees in Tamshui
- Trump's new message man once called him 'hack politician'
- Spicer's leaving White House, not necessarily TV screens
- Kushner discloses additional $10M in assets
- House committee proposes to redirect $2B in VA money
- Congressional tradition allows McCain time to battle cancer
- For Sanders, path to Trump press secretary began in Arkansas
- Report: Iran inaugurates production line for missile
- US House proposes to bring Taiwan back to WHO and WHA
- Gurriel, Fiers lift Astros over Orioles
- Former Australian tennis pro Peter Doohan dead at 56
- Turkey reissues warrant for 4 activists after release
- Pakistani inmate asks court to suspend practice of hanging
- Taiwan ex-opposition leader cancels Thailand trip due to visa trouble
- MSF says opening clinic is first step to new trauma hospital
- Spieth faces a good forecast and a long wait
- German runaway girl who converted to Islam found in Iraq
- Tropical storm Roke emerges south of Taiwan
- Crusaders beat Highlanders 17-0 in Super Rugby quarterfinal
- UK moves to tighten rules on drone use
- Russia: Boundaries of Ghouta 'safe zone' determined
- UK palace releases Prince George's 4th birthday portrait
- Polish president sees flaws in contentious law on top court
- Froome looking to seal 4th Tour title in Marseille
- Philippine Congress extends martial law in south amid siege
- Hungary's leader: Border fences will stop Muslim migration
- Egyptian court sentences 28 to death over prosecutor killing
- Ohio prosecutor: Infant whose remains found was born alive
- The Latest: Trump complains on Twitter about 'illegal leaks'
- The Latest: New protests planned in Poland over court law
- The Latest: Activists say Idlib province in Syria calm
- US Commerce Department rules Taiwan guilty of steel dumping
- Taipei Metro to offer free onboard Wi-Fi at the end of July
- The Latest: Turkish quake victim's father on Greek island
- Prominent Jesuit dies week after receiving Taiwan ID
- Spain rescues 57 migrants from 2 boats in Mediterranean
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- The Latest: Luke Rowe first to start in Tour TT
- Annemiek Van Vleuten wins La Course
- Reward tops $100K: Where did it come from and who gets it?
- The Latest: Norris goes low in first Open round of day
- Mixed signals from Trump White House on health care strategy
- TRA celebrates 130 years of railway services in Taiwan
- The Latest: Iraqis arrest 26 foreigners in Mosul; 16 women
- Taipei opens public housing to same-sex couples
- 'Let 1994 go': Simpson case's racial symbolism now a relic
- Germany reaches out to Turkish-rooted citizens over crisis
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Optimism survives on 25th anniversary of Seeds of Peace
- Swimming body FINA re-elects officials to top 2 positions
- The Latest: Minneapolis police shooting witness emerges
- Trump fires off volley of angry tweets on Russia probe
- Branden Grace has shot 62 at the British Open for the lowest score ever at a major championship
- The Latest: Trump to help commission new warship
- BEST OF THE TASTE: What a feast! Tour food and drink gems
- Robot finds likely melted fuel heap inside Fukushima reactor
- 3 years after police chokehold death, US probe grinds on
- NAACP to embark on listening tour to plan its future
- China earns 8th diving gold of the world championships
- Rep. Hoyer says impasse over Russia sanctions bill resolved
- Grace sets major championship record with 62 at British Open
- Russian spies' New Jersey home heading up for sale
- The Latest: All riders have now set off in Tour time trial
- AP PHOTOS: Portraits of an icebreaker crew, researchers
- Froome all but seals 4th Tour de France win in Marseille
- Medical examiner: Actor John Heard, who played dad in "Home Alone" movies, dies at 72
- Deer sent airborne by passing car kills woman passenger
- Bodies buried after being missing in Swiss Alps for 75 years
- The Latest: Bardet says he was ill for time trial
- Venezuela opposition calls for massive march before vote
- 'Team Alfie' members making themselves heard at British Open
- Egypt opens military base says largest in region
- Branden Grace, hole by hole
- Man indicted in scheme to sell paintings from art heist
- 90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show
- 7 students face hearings in Merchant Marine Academy probe
- NTSB assessing whether to probe NYC seaplane hard landing
- US states vie for big Foxconn display panel factory
- Super Rugby Playoffs Glance
- In Virginia gubernatorial debate, Gillespie, Northam clash
- Son charged in death of father; body left on couch for weeks
- BC-GLF--British Open-Grace 62 Card
- Lowest Score in Majors-One Round
- Mother sentenced to life terms for killing twin 2-year-olds
- Buffalo Bills training camp capsule
- The Latest: Venezuela troops launch tear gas at protesters
- US fines American, Frontier and Delta over rule violations
- Rep. John Lewis leads march through San Diego Comic-Con
- Spielberg debuts action-packed 'Ready Player One' footage
- BC-GLF--British Open Scores
- They're back! Grevers, Beisel return for another worlds
- Ben Affleck addresses rumors that he's out as Batman
- Harrison Ford delights Comic-Con with gruff charm
- Tehran seeks release of detained Iranian citizens in US
- McIlroy wastes fast start, rues 'opportunity lost' at Open
- Good Day Sunshine: Nice day, even nicer scores at Open
- British Open at a glance
- British Open Key Hole
- Lorenzi, Rublev advance to final at Croatia Open
- West Ham signs Arnautovic from Stoke for club-record fee
- 19-year-old Nelly Korda takes Marathon Classic lead
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Connelly making a name for himself in the British Open
- Major California wildfire slows as residents try to recover
- Theron: 'Leave Bond to Daniel or Idris. I'll do Lorraine'
- Bush, Cuban: Trump dragging down GOP, billionaires
- Man interrupts Swedish Open semi to give Nazi salute
- Byron holds off Menard to win Xfinity Series race at Indy
- Step by halting step, Nieto walks down aisle with his wife
- Chicago festival to mark Pokemon Go anniversary goes awry
- NASCAR XFINITY-Lilly Diabetes 250 Results
- Pilet, Werner win at Lime Rock in new Porsche
- Melbourne beats Canberra to stay top in NRL
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Princes William, Harry remember their final call with Diana
- Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailer
- Roddick, Clijsters among Tennis Hall of Fame inductees
- Scott Stallings shoots 60, takes 1-shot lead in Alabama
- PGA-Barbasol Championship Scores
- Kyle Busch's closing qualifying flurry lands Indy pole
- Seattle's Sue Bird shines in 10th WNBA All-Star Game
- Predators re-sign Arvidsson to $29.75 million, 7-year deal
- Quarterback Palmer feels strong starting 15th NFL season
- Top-seeded John Isner reaches Hall of Fame final
- Mexico blocks out drama before Gold Cup semifinal vs Jamaica
- Forecast of Taiwan's manufacturing output growth upgraded
- World Series of Poker Main Event in Vegas down to 3 players
- The Latest: Trump asserts pardon power in morning tweets
- Killian wins Governor's Cup for host Balboa Yacht Club
- Coast Guard: Missile test could occur as early as next week
- 'Westworld' cast talks existentialism, robots at Comic-Con
- Vente de charité de l’expo photo à Yunlin
- Michelle Pfeiffer joins 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' as Janet
- Accelerate stuns heavy favorite Arrogate at Del Mar
- The Hulk speaks in new trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok'
- Crane collapse kills 7, injures 2 in southern Chinese city
- LEADING OFF: Quintana-Wacha at Wrigley, Kershaw aims at 16th
- El Salvador's Romero, Ceren suspended after bites
- Chris Weidman tops Kelvin Gastelum in UFC college homecoming
- The Latest: Accounting error pauses World Series of Poker
- Santana drives in winning run, Brewers end 6-game skid
- Today in History
- Major League Soccer
- Dempsey record goal, assist leads US into Gold Cup final
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- East Timor vote results show Fretilin winning largest share
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Villa scores 14th MLS goal to lead NYCFC to win over Chicago
- South Korean celebrity Lee Dong Wook visits Taiwan to meet his fans
- American League
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Taiwan awards full scholarships to Salvadorian students
- Afghan official says Taliban overruns district headquarters
- Still-to-form tropical storm might impact Taiwan Friday
- Major League Baseball Capsules
- Israel arrests Hamas members in West Bank after stabbing
- The Latest: Israel installs new cameras at Jerusalem site
- Intern studying in China throws water balloons at Taiwan legislators
- Scott Blumstein, of Brigantine, New Jersey, becomes 2017 World Series of Poker champion, wins more than $8.1 million
- Father of Colorado boy, 13, arrested for boy's 2012 death
- Princes William, Harry remember their final call with Diana
- Taiwan achieves 9th place in the Math Olympiad in Brazil
- Charlie Gard protesters to rally as hospital reports threats
- Albania opposition party re-elects Lulzim Basha as leader
- The Latest: Taliban overrun second district headquarters
- UAE official: Qatar must change its ways as part of talks
- Taiwanese crew at AirAsia X forced to change nationality to Chinese
- Daoist deities take to the streets for a protest march in Taiwan
- BBC women demand action on gender pay gap now, not in future
- City signs defender Danilo from Madrid after selling Kolarov
- Uber's airport service in Madrid under attack from town hall
- Up to four meteor showers expected in late July
- Taiwan wins 1st gold medal in Deaflympics
- AP Interview: Ex-Gaza chief says Hamas deal will open border
- Indonesian leader: Shoot drug traffickers who resist arrest
- 8 people found dead in tractor-trailer outside Walmart in Texas in what police call a horrific human trafficking case
- Divided UK, inconclusive election could put brakes on Brexit
- 8 people found dead in truck in 'human trafficking crime'
- Egypt academy sets up religious edict booths in Cairo metro
- Ledecky off to a blazing start on very busy week at worlds
- The Latest: 8 found dead in tractor-trailer; driver arrested
- St George beats Manly to keep NRL playoffs bid on track
- Pope calls for "moderation" after Jerusalem shrine violence
- Book about Nelson Mandela's medical treatment stirs dispute
- 12 US paratroopers hospitalized after night jump in Romania
- Erdogan says Muslims won't remain silent on Jerusalem crisis
- German justice minister open for EU sanctions against Poland
- Thailand to send 25 Taiwanese suspects to China
- Former Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda, 93, leaves hospital
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- 5 reasons why health care bill would fail, 3 why it may not
- Spanish minister revises 2017 growth forecast to 3.2 percent
- The Latest: Turkey's president in Gulf to tackle Qatar rift
- Neymar to PSG? Barcelona's denials don't stop transfer talk
- Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak ends his term
- Chelsea apologizes for Kenedy's offensive Instagram messages
- Spieth sets out to try to add 3rd leg of career Grand Slam
- Mexico judge orders corruption trial for ex-Gov. Duarte
- The Latest: Dustin Johnson stumbles out of gate at British
- Tearful Bertens beats Kontaveit to win Gstaad Ladies title
- Global Forecast-Asia
- BC-AP--AP Sports Digest, AP
- England sets India 229 to win Women's Cricket World Cup
- Newly restored USS Constitution is returning to the water
- Fire in south Croatia triggers explosions of war mines
- No butts about it: tiger and goat cohabitate
- Scarce rain, leaky pipes combining to dry up much of Italy
- Go play outside: New York makes it free for new campers
- Futuristic NY pier project pits billionaire vs billionaire
- Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals
- Chris Froome hours from sealing fourth Tour de France title
- Philipp Lahm voted Germany's top player in his final season
- Some urge sprinkler mandates across US after Honolulu fire
- The Latest: 8 suspected militants killed in Egypt shootout
- Judge rules University of Dayton hazing lawsuit can proceed
- Sun gets a bit of payback against Horton after Rio defeat
- 360 camera, drones: AP team gears up for a melting Arctic
- Russia sanctions bill that defies Trump is set for key vote
- White-bearded Texan wins Hemingway Look-Alike Contest
- Ohio brewery producing 2M cans of water for disaster victims
- Groups make DIY bike lanes to show US cities what could be
- Russian ambassador to US concludes assignment
- Few US cities mandate sprinklers in old residential towers
- Victory for 'Dunkirk' and 'Girls Trip' at box office
- Li Haotong shoots 63 at British Open for round of his life
- Team Sky rider Chris Froome wins fourth Tour de France title in five years
- Crews stop spread of huge California wildfire near Yosemite
- Jesse Gonzalez goes with heart, switches from Mexico to US
- 6 Belgians jailed after dive into Venice's Grand Canal
- Froome wins Tour No. 4 with marginal gains, great teammates
- Jordan Spieth wins British Open for third career major championship.
- Lowest Score in Majors-One Round
- Jordan army site: Violent incident near Israeli Embassy
- 'Star Wars' fan clubs honor Carrie Fisher at Comic-Con
- Poles protest for 8th day over contentious judicial changes
- Jordan's wild journey: Spieth wins British Open
- Man seeking dropped cellphone falls in building trash chute
- Tour de France Champions
- Tour de France Three or More Winners
- British Open Champions
- APNewsBreak: Senator says detained student freed in China
- California man accused of trying to support terrorist group
- Trump's new message guru wants 'a more positive mojo'
- O.J. Simpson had a 'conflict-free life'? Not really
- Stage set for ruling in Mexican-American studies trial
- Snooty, oldest Florida manatee in captivity, dies at 69
- Cuba's public face of diplomacy with US leaving post
- Ahead of key vote, details of GOP health bill still unknown
- Wonder Woman sequel gets a title: 'Wonder Woman II'
- U.S. official tells AP death toll in Texas immigrant smuggling case rises to 10 after 2 die at hospital
- Yemen's president sacks governor accused of ties to al-Qaida
- A look at the deadliest migrant suffocation incidents
- Syrian swimmer retracing her steps as a refugee at worlds
- Lucky loser Andrey Rublev of Russia wins Croatia Open
- 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts southern Iran
- Alcohol poisoning kills 3 in southern Iran, 48 hospitalized
- Kluber strikes out season-high 14, Indians top Blue Jays 8-1
- Column: A win by Spieth that will live long in golf lore
- Column: A win by Spieth that will live long in golf lore
- ICE corrects death toll in Texas immigrant smuggling case, lowering it from 10 to 9
- Brickyard 400 resumes after 1-hour, 47-minute delay
- 'It's crushing': Kuchar rocked by Spieth rally at Birkdale
- Beloved honorary cat mayor in small Alaska town dies at 20
- Rookie Murray holds on at Barbasol for first PGA Tour title
- Key Hole in British Open
- Immigrant deaths in tractor-trailer highlight danger of heat
- Trump tweets frustration with Republicans
- British Open Glance
- How smugglers used trucks with sometimes deadly results
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen earns LPGA card, breaks Symetra record
- Progress for McIlroy, and optimism for the next major
- Top-seeded John Isner wins 3rd Hall of Fame title
- Kim wins Marathon Classic; 2nd 2-time LPGA winner this year
- BC-GLF--British Open Scores
- BC-GLF--British Open Leaders Cards
- Comic-Con hits: 'Black Panther,' Batman, 'Stranger Things'
- South Sudan sexual violence on 'massive scale,' report says
- Basketball Hall of Famer John Kundla dies at 101
- Britton gets AL saves record as Orioles beat Astros 9-7
- ATP World Tour Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open Results
- Harness driver Bartlett gets 7,000th career win
- The Latest: Hundreds watch USS Constitution prep for return
- Yankees win first series in 6 weeks, beat Mariners 6-4
- New York Times asks 'Fox & Friends' for apology
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- BC-GLF--Webcom Scores
- US official: 17 people rescued from tractor-trailer at San Antonio Walmart are considered in life-threatening condition
- Punishing drought takes toll on crops across Northern Plains
- The Latest: Trump tweets frustration with GOP, health care
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Britain's Boris Johnson jokes about New Zealand greeting
- Dodgers lose injured Kershaw, beat Braves 5-4 in 10
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- Cinq tortues imprimée sauvés par la douane à l’aéroport de Taoyuan
- Kasey Kahne ends victory drought at marathon Brickyard 400
- Taiwan Headline News
- Taiwan to participate in Delhi footwear fair
- Mexican agents capture member of Jalisco cartel in Cancun
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 Results
- US student freed after week in Chinese detention
- Hunt ruled out of Australia's Bledisloe Cup tests in August
- LEADING OFF: Kershaw, Strasburg ailing; Cubs get boost
- Sam Ryder wraps up PGA Tour card with Web.com win
- Australian consumer watchdog investigates air bag recall
- Police say an explosion has occurred in western neighborhood of Kabul but no reports yet of casualties or cause
- Academia Sinica ups 2017 GDP forecast to 2.18 percent for Taiwan
- Asian shares mostly lower as attention turns to Fed meeting
- Jamaica stuns Mexico 1-0 to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup final
- Official: Suicide attack hits western neighborhood of Kabul
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- Pelosi urges Dems to oppose intel bill over expedited rule
- An Afghan health ministry official says 2 people were killed and another 2 injured in suicide car bombing in Kabul
- BC-SOC--CONCACAF Gold Gup Glance
- Abe denies abusing influence in Japan favoritism scandal
- The Latest: Official: Suicide attack kills 2 in west Kabul
- 64 years after Korean War, North still digging up bombs
- Southeast Asian ride-hailing app Grab raises $2.5 billion
- Afghan official says death toll in suicide bomb attack in west Kabul climbs to 12 with another 10 people wounded
- Today in History
- Brazilians funneled as "slaves" by US church, ex-members say
- Former church members speak of dashed hopes, broken families
- Brazilians funneled as "slaves" by US church, ex-members say
- Legal New Jersey online poker pushes World Series champion
- Hell to pay: Taoist gods take to Taipei streets to protest curbs on burning offerings
- China: India must pull back its troops amid border standoff
- Israel says guard at Amman embassy shot after being attacked
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Suspect due in court Monday after 9 die in sweltering truck
- Roldan's 2 quick goals help Sounders beat Quakes 3-0
- New plan calls for Taiwanese bosses to cover Indonesian workers' brokerage fees
- Afghan government official: Death toll in Kabul suicide bombing increases to 24; number of wounded now at 42
- How smugglers use trucks with sometimes deadly results
- Immigrant deaths in tractor-trailer highlight danger of heat
- A look at the deadliest migrant suffocation incidents
- Israeli security cabinet: No decision on Jerusalem holy site
- With Bardet and Barguil, France hoping to end Tour drought
- Spieth takes road less to traveled to British Open
- Man slashed to death by his ex after forcing her to return watch
- The Latest: Trump's Mideast envoy expected in Israel
- A look at major issues Duterte confronting in his 2nd year
- GOP favor dropping tax beneficial to blue states
- Who benefits most from state and local tax deduction?
- After Mosul victory, Iraq mulls future of Shiite militias
- UN: Moroccan peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
- A vacant White House job: first pet
- Asian shares mixed as attention turns to Fed meeting
- More reason for rejecting GOP health bill than reviving it
- Taliban claim responsibility in a statement to the media for the early morning suicide attack in Kabul that killed 24
- New depression may not turn into a storm: the CWB
- NL West-leading Dodgers lose Kershaw to DL with back injury
- A frustrated Trump lashes out at Republicans
- Nigeria releases 1st new photo of absent leader in 2 months
- Turkish opposition journalists on trial for aiding 'terror'
- Trump expected to support Russia sanctions package
- Chinese warplanes graze Taiwan’s airspace yet again Monday
- Taiwanese Sign Language may become national language
- Trump son-in-law Kushner heads to Congress in Russia probe
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- APEC group fostering energy-efficient building designs
- GOP health bill still a mystery before planned vote
- US student freed after week held in China over taxi dispute
- Interior pick on track for Senate approval despite lobbying
- Transgender candidate takes on culture warrior in Virginia
- Beltre bolstering Hall case while closing in on 3,000 hits
- Black women picking up firearms for self-defense
- 13 Saint Kitts and Nevis students receive Taiwan Scholarship Awards
- AP PHOTOS: American black women feel it's time to get a gun
- Report: German runaway girl in Iraq wants to go home
- Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs
- France bringing top Libyan rivals together in new initiative
- At least 8 dead after suicide bombers hit camps in Nigeria
- Polish president says he will veto 2 bills seen as attacks on judicial independence
- Japan marks three-year countdown to Tokyo 2020 Games
- Polish president to veto 2 bills seen as moves on judiciary
- Parents prepare to return to court in Charlie Gard case
- 3 Chinese pickpockets nabbed after stealing NT$100,000 in Taiwan
- Eurozone economy has 'hit a speed bump' as growth cools
- China opens movie theater on disputed South China Sea island
- AP Explains: India and China face off in border standoff
- Taichung's Mini Dome officially opens
- Japan ends probe of US Navy ship collision; no input from US
- The Latest: Protesters demand Duterte deliver on promises
- South Africa moves ahead on domestic trade in rhino horn
- South Sudan sexual violence on 'massive scale,' report says
- Portugal deploys 5,000 firefighters against woodland blazes
- A new era of Vietnamese Startups in Taiwan
- IMF cuts British growth forecast after weak first quarter
- New al-Shabab video calls Trump 'brainless billionaire'
- Jared Kushner releases statement detailing 4 contacts with Russians during campaign, transition; denies collusion
- Taiwan flags allowed at Taipei Universiade
- Kushner: I did not read Trump Jr. email exchange that mentioned Russian government effort to help Trump campaign
- Guatemalan Foreign Minister visits Taiwan to consolidate ties between both countries
- Maldives opposition says government locks down parliament
- The Latest: Kushner calls Russia meeting 'waste of time'
- Jared Kushner denies reports that he suggested a 'secret back channel' for communications to Russian ambassador
- Democrats attempt rebranding with populist new agenda
- The Latest: Polish president to veto 2 courts bills
- China hopes construction of Thai railway can start quickly
- Serbia's president urges resolving Kosovo relations
- Britain plans to cut red tape for transgender people
- German automakers' shares fall on diesel emissions concerns
- Phelps loses by 2 seconds to simulated shark in 'Shark Week'
- Street shots in Taipei 3: Taiwanese and their pet dogs
- Red Cross chief takes dirt road to reach besieged Yemen city
- USS Constitution returns to Boston's waters after repairs
- Cyprus police: Boat with 143 Syrian migrants towed to harbor
- Rising Chinese politician under investigation for corruption
- Police say 5 people wounded in incident in Swiss city of Schaffhausen, man being sought
- Police: Man wounds 5 people in northern Swiss city
- Turkish leader meets Qatari counterpart over Gulf dispute
- Russia calls for tighter compliance with oil output cuts
- KKR's Internet Brands buying WebMD in $2.8B deal
- Pentagon identifies remains of NYC Marine killed in WWII
- Police say attacker in the Swiss city of Schaffhausen was armed with a chainsaw; 5 people have been wounded
- Marijuana business offers weed for weeds on cleanup day
- Swiss police say attack in northern city of Schaffhausen is not a terrorist act
- Chinese golfer Li Haotong finishes third at British Open
- The Latest: Swiss police say attacker armed with chainsaw
- Austrian police look for suspects said to have had a bomb
- HIV epidemic 'coming under control' in nation with top rate
- Greece announces return to bond market with 5-year issue
- Motorcade to escort remains of Marine killed in plane crash
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Shakespeare's Globe names Michelle Terry artistic director
- Pakistani official says at least 12 people have been killed in a car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore
- Hurricane Hilary forms in Pacific off Mexico, far from land
- Kosovo President fails political compromise for new Cabinet
- Pakistan says car bomb has killed 12, wounded 25 in Lahore
- Pasadena's art, gardens and history make a good LA side trip
- Germany: Turkey withdraws request for info on 700 firms
- Manchester City signs left-back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco
- Linkin Park returns to charts following singer's death.
- Foxconn to join hands with Indian company to produce low-priced cell phones
- Russia deploys military police at 'safe zone' in Syria
- Pakistani police say the death toll has risen to 22 in suicide bombing attack in eastern city of Lahore
- Cops: Pennsylvania man gave unwitting co-worker pot brownie
- 4 miners killed in tremor at South African gold mine
- Gartner: AI technologies will be in almost every new software product by 2020
- Request filed to continue landmark Srebrenica trial
- Fate of 39 Indians missing in Iraq for 3 years still unknown
- Road Trip: The Overseas Highway from Key Largo to Key West
- IMF upgrades eurozone, Japan; leaves world outlook unchanged
- Thai police arrest Chinese and Taiwanese in telephone scam
- Attorney for Charlie Gard's parents say they have withdrawn their legal bid to treat the infant
- The Latest: Charlie Gard's parents withdraw appeal
- Woman arrested in deadly crash that was livestreamed online
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Latest: Trump says GOP health care push is 'last chance'
- World Sports at 1330 GMT
- Markets Right Now: A mixed start for US stocks
- The Latest: Lahore bombing death toll rises to 22
- Spieth in elite company because of majors, not style points
- The Latest: Truck deaths suspect to be charged Monday
- US home purchases slipped 1.8 percent in June amid climbing prices, declining number of homes for sale
- 10 French teens accused of burglarizing cars in New Jersey
- 7 killed in small prop plane crash in northern Mexico
- Chris Harrison, Sage Steele to return as Miss America hosts
- Spain's sports court opens disciplinary procedure vs. Villar
- Baby Charlie Gard's mother tells Britain's High Court his parents "only wanted to give him a chance of life.''
- Europe concerned at impact of US energy sanctions on Russia
- Robert Kubica to test 2017 Renault car, fuels talk of return
- US home sales fell in June; would-be buyers can't find homes
- Swedish leader says security leak in 2015 was disaster
- Bombshell stories spur news war with a twist
- US stock indexes tiptoe backward ahead of busy earnings week
- Federal officials say a 10th person has died after being found in the back of sweltering tractor-trailer in Texas
- Slovenia to destroy WWII bomb found in treasure hunt game
- Nightclub shooting on Paraguay-Brazil border kills 4
- Charges dropped in Ohio police shooting of unarmed black man
- Fed will likely focus on low inflation but leave rates alone
- Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine vow to implement peace plan
- Chris Gard says it is time to let their ill son Charlie go and "be with the angels.''
- Linkin Park releases statement about band member's death
- Charlie Gard's father says too much time has elapsed in court battles to seek experimental treatment for him
- Chris Gard says his son Charlie won't live to see his first birthday, which is less than two weeks away
- Miami shows embrace Cuba-based artists, as tensions linger
- NASCAR's Earnhardt Jr. headed to NBC broadcast booth in 2018
- Man United's Bailly gets 3-game UEFA ban, misses Super Cup
- Bernardeschi nears 40 million euro transfer to Juventus
- Spanish islands approve booze-free and bloodless bullfights
- 4 meetings with Russians disclosed by Jared Kushner
- Spain's sports court opens disciplinary procedure vs. Villar
- Sports retailer stocks fall as Hibbett posts gloomy outlook
- Israel, Jordan ties seen as strategic, if occasionally rocky
- The Latest: Linkin Park releases statement about lead singer
- Driver of Texas tractor-trailer charged with transporting immigrants in US illegally resulting in deaths of 10 people
- The Latest: Ex-officer's lawyer applauds dropping of charges
- In Minneapolis, fake sign warns of 'easily startled' police
- Document: Immigrant says people took turns to breathe through hole in wall of tractor-trailer in which bodies were found
- US maker of panels in London fire: Others install them
- Gilbert: 'We screwed up' on controversial Detroit display ad
- Hilary Duff thankful no one hurt in burglary at home
- Police: Woman offered ride kidnaps baby from dad's car
- Liz Weston: The astonishingly high risk of a 401(k) loan
- Russia enters 19 for athletics worlds despite doping ban
- Mexican marines kill 5 in shootout with fuel theft gang
- Tanzania opposition figure charged after rebuking president
- Iran confiscates 30 horses, mules carrying weapons
- Peaty, Sjostrom grab spotlight at world championships
- Riding the rails: Touring Rhode Island on a rail bike
- Brazil's 1982 World Cup goalkeeper dies after heart attack
- Haiti, Dominican Republic face off in bodybuilding showdown
- Court: Officials can't detain immigrants without charges
- Man scheduled to be sentenced in Fort Riley bomb plot
- George RR Martin working on next 'Song of Ice and Fire'
- Hockey Hall of Famer Dick Gamble to get ring back
- Actor John Boyega wanted to challenge self with "Detroit"
- Trump intensifies criticism of his own attorney general
- Pentagon cites unsafe Chinese intercept of US plane
- Fire on Danube River cruise ship: 8 suffer smoke inhalation
- UN: No reviving failed Cyprus peace talks anytime soon
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- GOP Rep. Brooks uses audio of Scalise shooting in Senate ad
- The Who's Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients
- Albania's new President Ilir Meta is sworn in
- Ministers of Europe, Africa meet to tackle migrant crisis
- Bigger ships carry Georgia ports to record cargo volumes
- Russian farmer's straw stadium pokes fun at World Cup costs
- VFW slams House plan to fix VA budget gap as hurting vets
- Brazil's 1982 World Cup goalkeeper dies after heart attack
- Kushner: All my actions 'were proper' and 'I did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else who did so'
- President's vetoes mark latest stage in Polish legal battle
- Chinese national charged with leading ivory smuggling ring
- Trump to speak to thousands of Scouts at their W. Va. summit
- The Latest: Democrats unveil 'A Better Deal'
- Burundi school director: 6 teens likely seeking better life
- Trump tells reporter to be "quiet"
- Review: "Paradise Valley" by C.J. Box is taut, suspenseful
- Slain girl's father, sister miss funeral due to visa issues
- Bigger ships carry Georgia ports to record cargo volumes
- 2nd person tested positive for norovirus tied to Chipotle
- Fishing crew catches 926-pound shark in New Jersey
- Turkish parliament debates new bylaws; critics see muzzle
- U2's Bono meets French President Macron to discuss poverty
- Police: Men arrested trying to buy drugs at police station
- Jordan release security footage of shooting of 3 US troops
- Publisher withdraws book on Mandela health after complaints
- 8 hurt in riot, escape at Guatemala youth detention center
- St. Peter's Square fountains being shut off due to drought
- Iowa women claim they vandalized oil pipeline in protest
- Air Force pilot shot down in Vietnam buried in Montana
- New Orleans museum has big plans for city's tricentennial
- Getting stuck in the icy Arctic means you're on your own
- Arizona hikers clinging to trees rescued from flooded canyon
- Father of Hawaii boy missing for 2 decades is sentenced
- Hasbro profit rises, but revenue misses expectations
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- As fatal overdoses rise, pioneering police effort evolves
- The Latest: Teen killed in livestreamed crash is identified
- Judge clears way for Trump commission to collect voter data
- Get Started: Demand for small businesses remains strong
- Yes, you can buy happiness _ if you spend it to save time
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Bieber cancels rest of tour for 'unforeseen circumstances'
- Trump's new messenger says briefings back on camera
- Review: Isley Bros & Santana are 'Power of Peace' advocates
- City using goats to tame vegetation at closed landfill
- Utah city names 1st Hispanic Pioneer Day parade marshals
- The Latest: Prosecutor pushes for law protecting abused kids
- APNewsBreak: Rail design led to deadliness of NY train crash
- Fellow cops finish slain New York state trooper's treehouse
- Pharmacology profs call drug in Ohio execution 'unsuitable'
- No apology from Fox in its battle with The New York Times
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Israel says embassy staffers have safely returned to Israel from Jordan, ending diplomatic standoff
- Google parent books $2.7B fine as European fight looms
- Judge Oks deal to spare life of dog that got disputed pardon
- The Latest: Man sentenced to prison in Fort Riley bomb plot
- Okposo says he's healthy after concussion put him in ICU
- 5 teens in Brazil arrested for alleged gang rape at school
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- 'Game of Thrones' actor who played Hodor DJs in Las Vegas
- Cyprus police: Woman from China killed in boating accident
- Burr-Hamilton? Angry lawmaker singles out 'female senators'
- Woman accused in fiance's river kayaking death pleads guilty
- Records: EPA chief jets away for weekends on taxpayer's dime
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- Retired priest accused of forcing boy to perform oral sex
- 13 inmates escape from recently fortified prison in Guyana
- Hasbro and Hibbett sink as WebMD and Nektar climb
- Family of brain-dead California girl fights to reverse death
- BC-US--Index, US
- Iowa firm tied to truck deaths has history of legal problems
- Austria: Palestinian gets life for inciting killings of Jews
- Eagles sign rugby star Adam Zaruba
- Rates rise on US Treasury bills to highest since late 2008
- 4 ex-employees accused in Pilot rebate scam reach plea deal
- Business Highlights
- Rapper from Little Rock club ordered held in separate case
- Mattis blasts Pentagon for wasteful spending
- Tractor-trailer survivor says people cried, asked for water
- The Latest: Patrol: Woman accidentally ran into crowd
- Justice Dept. pick could face questions on Russian bank ties
- Pau Gasol signs 3-year deal with Spurs
- Personnel records out for Minnesota officer who shot woman
- Russia enters 19 for athletics worlds despite doping ban
- Poultry mogul Bo Pilgrim dies at age 89
- The Latest: Metro-North to review safety recommendations
- Israel to remove metal detectors from entrance to Jerusalem holy site that angered Muslims
- Cavaliers name Koby Altman full-time general manager
- Taiwanese minister visits Dominican Republic to boost ties
- The Latest: Senate approves nominee for No. 2 at Interior
- Wounded congressman dials in to House GOP meeting
- Computers, phones are evidence against Pulse gunman's wife
- Box Office Top 20: 'Dunkirk,' 'Girls Trip' score
- Canadian polygamous leader found guilty of having 25 wives
- Kenya: Incumbent a no show at presidential debate
- Highway Patrol: 2 dead, 6 hurt in South Dakota crash
- The Latest: Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayaking death
- Judge: Nonprofit legal groups can keep helping immigrants
- The Latest: House rejects plan to address VA's budget gap
- Attorney: Client ate 'everything' bagel, did not take drugs
- Two-time major winner and coach Mervyn Rose dies at age 87
- Judge indefinitely halts deportation of 1,400-plus Iraqis
- The Latest: Rescuer held boy he plucked from flash flood
- Woman convicted of taking baby at mall gets 1½ to 7 years
- US soldier pleads not guilty to support for Islamic State
- Baby sitter pleads guilty in 8-month-old's medicine death
- New IndyCar aero kits bring back retro fit for fans, drivers
- Derrick Rose acepta fichar con los Cavaliers
- UN envoy: Jerusalem crisis could have 'catastrophic costs'
- Dems block passage of intelligence bill
- Ex-Gitmo detainee deported from Morocco, returns to Uruguay
- AP source: Free agent Derrick Rose agrees to deal with Cavs
- The Latest: Search warrant: Woman hit car before shooting
- Trump selects ambassador for the Netherlands, Bahrain
- Texas activist targeted, beaten amid 'bathroom bill' debate
- 'Despacito' singers veto Venezuelan leader's campaign remix
- Last orca calf born in captivity at a SeaWorld park dies
- In New Zealand, Johnson parries queries on British politics
- World Swimming Championships Results
- Sen. John McCain's office says he will return to the Senate on Tuesday, day of health care vote.
- Southeast Asian cuisine expo to run at Nanmen Park until Oct.
- Former LA County sheriff asks to stay free during appeals
- Taiwan Headline News
- The Latest: Trump speaks to advisers about firing Sessions
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Wuqiu Lighthouse resumes service after 6 decades in Kinmen
- South Korea shifts gears, aims at more labor-friendly growth
- Royals get pitchers Cahill, Maurer, Buchter from Padres
- McCain's return, heavy with drama for "Obamacare" repeal
- Woman who posted articles, videos stands trial in Vietnam
- ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results
- Qualifier Paul rallies to oust Chung at Atlanta Open
- Vietnamese girls celebrate after receiving treatment for elephantiasis
- Australia denies reneging on a UNHCR deal to accept refugees
- EU plans delegation in Mongolian capital to enhance ties
- Indonesia's navy fired warning shot at Vietnamese vessels
- German runaway found in Iraq wants to go home
- Engel, Davidson homer as White Sox end 9-game losing streak
- Today in History
- AP: US church goes to Brazil; instills fear, splits families
- AP: US church goes to Brazil; instills fear, splits families
- 10 family members killed in flash flood mourned in Arizona
- Smugglers offer crammed big rigs as 'VIP treatment' to US
- Robots, race cars and weather: Girl Scouts offer new badges
- Pressure mounts to curtail surgery on intersex children
- Trump blasts newspaper's reporting on US-Syria policy
- US safety board to detail findings of deadly NY train crash
- LEADING OFF: Stanton surges, Devers debuts, Gray auditions
- 2017 NFL Schedule List
- 60-year-old sex worker in Wanhua diagnosed with HIV
- High temperatures forecast for Tuesday
- Mexican officials: At least 25 people in truck were Mexican
- Tractor-trailer survivor says truck had no ventilation
- Israel dismantles metal detectors from key Jerusalem shrine
- 2018 Commonwealth Games chief joins rugby league commission
- Fiancee: Driver in truck trafficking case helped people
- Teenage driver livestreams crash that killed sister
- Al-Qaida in Syria close to snuffing out competition in north
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- Taiwan's uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for May and June, 2017 announced
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-BBO--Major League Linescores
- Lawmakers accuse Japan PM of false denial in school scandal
- Asian stocks sag amid caution on earnings, politics
- Heavy monsoon rains lash western India, killing 16
- Swiss chainsaw attacker still being sought
- South Korea shifts gears, aims at more labor-friendly growth
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Ex-Olympic champ Pearson back for Australia at worlds
- Polish president signs 1 of 3 contested laws on judiciary
- Black seniors stroll down memory lane aiming to stay sharp
- Former contract workers key in Mississippi Nissan union vote
- The Latest: Israeli minister welcomes removal of detectors
- Kushner returns to Capitol Hill for 2nd day of interviews
- Police list worst pickpocketing areas in Taipei
- Syria activists: Despite truce, strikes near Damascus kill 8
- First battery explosion reported on Taiwan train
- Senior cleric says Muslims asked to stay away from Jerusalem shrine pending review of new Israeli security arrangements
- French leader plays peacemaker, hosting top Libyan rivals
- Building collapses in India, 11 injured taken to hospital
- McCain's return, heavy with drama for 'Obamacare' repeal
- EU, Turkey to hold talks amid strained relations
- California governor to extend climate change bill 10 years
- German business confidence reaches new record high
- Vast support for Russia sanctions quashes potential for veto
- Challenge increases for Sri Lanka ahead of India series
- Pilot survives vintage military jet fire near Nevada airport
- AP sources: Trump speaks to advisers about firing Sessions
- 4 meetings with Russians disclosed by Jared Kushner
- Pakistan buries more victims from deadly Taliban bombing
- EPA chief taps taxpayer dollars for weekend flights home
- Tokyo to begin seeking names for star giant panda cub
- House rejects effort to move money around to fund VA program
- Adam Peaty breaks record in men's 50 breaststroke at worlds
- ‘Splendor of Taiwan’ enthralls audience in New Delhi
- Highway police in central Taiwan crack down on improper lane changes
- Ministry of the Interior organizes International Workshop to Combat Human Trafficking
- When he travels, Trump favors states that voted for him
- Toyota, Honda and Mazda to be sued in Australia over air bag
- GOP sets Senate health care vote buoyed by McCain return
- Michael Kors takes over shoemaker Jimmy Choo
- Image of Asia: Man wades through flooded Indian street
- Romanian court rules release of woman wanted in Turkey
- Fires hopscotch through touristic southern coast of France
- Russian Olympic hockey player Zaripov banned for doping
- Embattled Olympic boxing body picks Russia for 2019 worlds
- China fires back at US accusations over aerial encounter
- Knife-wielding man arrested in Spain for attacking police
- China vows to defend its sovereignty at whatever cost in Sikkim border standoff
- At least 17 dead in 2 sea accidents in Indonesia
- Backstreet Boys, Florida Georgia Line back together on CMT
- The Latest: Turkey's Erdogan ramps up anti-Western rhetoric
- Taiwan talent to take center stage at World Congress on Information Technology
- Panamanian baseball team visits Taiwan
- Bikes to be banned in paid scooter lots Aug. 1
- Reporter Q&A: A look at Duterte's state of the nation speech
- The Latest: Trump continues tweet rant against AG Sessions
- Snopes launches online fundraiser amid legal battle
- Vodafone Qatar restores service after widespread outage
- 2 men in critical condition after fatal Cyprus boat accident
- Virginia to test Natural Bridge arch for long-term stability
- UK Brexit minister: progress made in talks on citizen rights
- The Iron Lady makes a huge splash _ in and out of the pool
- Putin spokesman: No Kremlin order for Kushner-Gorkov talks
- Man accused of 4 sexual assaults in NYC is arrested
- EU, Egypt agree framework for cooperation in coming years
- Closing arguments start in marathon German far-right trial
- Hungary: 3 Romanians killed, 6 injured in minibus crash
- Australia minister quits Cabinet because he might be Italian
- 2 rescued after climbing Philadelphia Ben Franklin Bridge
- Russia, China hold naval exercise in Baltic
- The Latest: Trump keeps up Twitter pressure on health care
- GM 2Q net earnings fall on loss from sale of European unit
- Lawyers in Charlie Gard case to be back in UK court
- Grand parade of Luodong Fringe Festival to take place on July 29
- 10 best delivery foods in Taipei: UberEATS
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Disney splits with YouTube star Jake Paul after TV report
- Chelsea sends Kenedy home from Asia after offensive posts
- Drugmaker Lilly beats Street 2Q forecasts, raises outlook
- Stronger demand boosts Caterpillar, 2017 outlook raised
- McDonald's tops 2Q expectations
- Sale of Aaron Hernandez's home falls through
- DuPont beats Street 2Q forecasts
- The Latest: Trump mocks Hill probe on Russia
- Ruling lets Italy hunt also abroad for new Colosseum chief
- Taiwan says it's ready to defend itself from China
- Philadelphia police find 'Kill A Cop' graffiti, offer reward
- Sri Lanka Cabinet approves long-delayed port deal with China
- 2 Hurricanes, tropical storm in Pacific far off Mexico coast
- EU extends mandate of naval operation in Mediterranean
- UAE says Emirati naval ship collides with merchant vessel
- Myanmar officials say 3 die of swine flu
- US home prices reach record high for 6th straight month
- AP PHOTOS: Icebreaker leaves behind jagged Arctic icescape
- Ailing Nigeria president gives thanks for nationwide prayers
- United Technologies reports 2Q profit boost, raises outlook
- Pakistani minister orders probe after reporters mistreated
- In new court hearing, Charlie Gard's parents say they want to take their son home to die
- Wisconsin retail tech company offers to microchip its staff
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Latest: Parents want to take Charlie Gard home to die
- Applications for participating in Taiwan's Tefuye trail working holiday begin
- White House hosts media day to tout Trump's first 6 months
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street.
- BMW to build electric Mini in Oxford despite looming Brexit
- Bayern defender Juan Bernat out weeks after ankle surgery
- Senate Judiciary Committee issues subpoena for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to testify
- Official: US Navy ship fires warning shots near Iranian ship
- Enigmatic main character of 'The Lost Ones' makes novel work
- Sabres re-sign goalie Robin Lehner to $4M, 1-year deal
- Albania's premier urges Serbia to recognize breakaway Kosovo
- In 'Detroit,' Bigelow revisits still-burning flames of 1967
- ICE: Massachusetts court decision 'weakens' law enforcement
- Thai ex-prime minister vows to fight negligence charge
- Kurdish official says US role essential in post-IS Syria
- Nielsen to count viewers for Hulu, YouTube live TV services
- Laura Ingalls Wilder butter statue coming to Iowa State Fair
- US stocks rise to records, despite rare stumble for tech
- Macedonian court rejects custody for former prime minister
- A Vatican hospital says experimental therapy "could have been an opportunity" to help Charlie Gard, but it was too late
- US consumer confidence at 16-year high
- Lifeguards out for run rescue 10-year-old from rip current
- US company uses staff as guinea pigs for implanted chips
- Maine governor isn't giving up on pardoning pooch
- Trump ask federal appeals court to dismiss protester lawsuit
- 21 sent to hospital after farm workers' bus, truck collide
- Greece raises $3.5 billion in milestone bond issue
- Spieth's caddie an ex-math teacher who has a way with words
- Condemned killer arrives at death house ahead of execution
- Ohio pair finally meet after 3 years of excuses on Tinder
- Long-lost class ring found after 52 years
- Ask Brianna: Should I borrow money from family and friends?
- EU enlargement commissioner voices "very strong concern" about detentions of journalists, academics, lawyers in Turkey.
- Investor urges Barnes & Noble to seek a sale, shares jump
- Spokesman for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort says he met with Senate investigators Tuesday morning
- Retired police go on tourist patrol at Rome's Trevi Fountain
- Al Gore on 'Inconvenient Sequel,' Trump, and the environment
- NY Rangers sign Zibanejad to $26.75 million, 5-year deal
- Bayreuth opera fest opens with Swedish royals, Merkel
- Bills sign 3 players, including safety Rambo; release 2
- Top Vatican official to face Australian court on sex charges
- Brain disease seen in most football players in large report
- Europe rights court: Sex still important for older women
- Coast Guard: Paddlers can use Potomac near Trump golf course
- Florida teen jumps into murky canal, pulls man to safety
- Jailed Volkswagen exec to plead guilty in US diesel scandal
- Finnish filmmaker Karukoski to direct JRR Tolkien biopic
- Turkish plane is rerouted to Algiers after false bomb alert
- Ex-Marine from Florida killed in Syria fighting for Kurds
- Polish president emerges as independent in judiciary row
- Final major for Grand Slam not easy to attain
- New series from 'The Simpsons' Matt Groening set for Netflix
- Review: In 'Atomic Blonde,' Theron heats up the Cold War
- Trump message manager ready to clean house to stop leaks
- Nuclear plant workers violated security due to forgotten ID
- Court nixes rifle target maker's defamation suit against NBC
- Novel takes energetic look at life of ambitious news anchor
- Katie Ledecky breezes to 3rd worlds gold in 1,500 freestyle
- Spanish rescue group says it has found 167 migrants alive and 13 dead in a rubber boat in the Mediterranean
- French president says two main Libyan rivals agree to hold elections in the spring
- 3 world records fall on 3rd day of swimming worlds
- Key ACA insurer urges gov't to keep customer subsidies
- Devils re-sign RFAs Mueller, Blandisi and Wedgewood
- The Latest: 13 dead migrants found on boat in Mediterranean
- Domino's Pizza profit rises, but sees overseas slowdown
- IRS see big drop in identity theft, stolen tax refunds
- Islamic extremists kill 5 in Burkina Faso's north
- The Latest: Libyan rivals in France commit to cease-fire
- GOP Sen. Collins mocks Texan who challenged her to a duel
- Woman, son convicted of killing her husband, pouring acid
- Anti-Qatar bloc adds names, entities to 'terrorism' list
- With church backing, housekeeper defies US deportation order
- Minnesota officer gets unauthorized fundraising page removed
- Afghan official says roadside mine kills district governor
- Concerns increase in Wisconsin over deal for Foxconn plant
- The Latest: Survivor of deadly crash blames social media
- Delta flight delayed by argument between pilot, attendant
- The Latest: NTSB details findings in probe of NY train wreck
- Republicans moving to repeal financial rule opposed by banks
- US ambassador reports progress on new North Korea sanctions
- Fuselage splits as vintage plane crash lands in Texas
- Man denies raping 11-year-old, says she might have raped him
- Portugal picks Lisbon to host 2018 Eurovision Song Contest
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Model Chrissy Teigen says Trump blocked her on Twitter
- Canada names Burke as GM, Desjardins as coach for Olympics
- Cavaliers sign Derrick Rose to 1-year contract
- Blast damages Catholic Bishops Council's Mexico headquarters
- Trump administration cuts short anti-teen pregnancy grants
- Kendrick Lamar is leader of MTV VMAs with 8 nominations
- Trump welcomes Lebanese prime minister Hariri to White House
- Ex-Brazil midfielder Ederson says he has testicular cancer
- Films from Jolie, Clooney, Aronofsky among TIFF premieres
- Lots of Love: Davis Love III, son Dru to play Wyndham
- The Latest: Hundreds pack church to mourn flood victims
- Prosecutor: Chinese billionaire used bribes to build legacy
- Rose wine gives chicken breasts flavor of Provence
- Family friend says Barbara Sinatra, philanthropist and widow of legendary singer Frank Sinatra, has died in California
- Taraji P. Henson to host Black Girls Rock honoring Issa Rae
- Swiss police say the suspect in the chainsaw attack that wounded five people has been arrested
- Barbara Sinatra, Frank's 4th wife and widow, dies at 90
- Patriots WR Hawkins retires, pledges brain to research
- Work, nap, clean: Parents and the first day of school
- In 'Detroit,' Bigelow revisits still-burning flames of 1967
- The Latest: Chainsaw attack suspect arrested in Switzerland
- Swiss Open Results
- The Latest: Trump, Lebanon leader pledge to fight terrorism
- Sen. John McCain, battling brain cancer, returns to Senate and casts vote to move ahead on repealing Obamacare
- Review: 'An Inconvenient Sequel' balances urgency and hope
- Game of Thrones: Shattering the dragonglass ceiling
- Spain has suspended football president Angel Maria Villar for one year
- Top GOP lawmaker calls for faster action to counter NKorea
- The Latest: California governor signs climate change bill
- The Latest: Records: Truck driver was repeatedly ticketed
- With Pence breaking tie, Senate votes to begin debating Republican bill scuttling Obama health law in win for Trump, GOP
- Spain suspends football president Villar after arrest
- Guards: 2 unreported uprisings at troubled Kansas prison
- Diver pulled from site of Andrea Doria wreck has died
- Sporting's Dom Dwyer traded to Orlando in record deal
- The Latest: McCain casts vote to take up health care bill
- Boat captain leaps into sea to save crew after capsizing
- President Donald Trump praises Senate for moving forward on health care overhaul, says 'this was a big step'
- Brazil land occupation targets ag minister's soy farm
- Florida: Man charged in deaths of immigrants found in tractor-trailer had commercial driver's license suspended in April
- World Swimming Championships Results
- Trump on whether Attorney General Sessions will stay in job: 'We will see what happens. Time will tell.'
- Center devoted to director Zeffirelli takes shape in Italy
- Cosby accuser arrested on heroin charge at California jail
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Authorities hold 2 judges appointed by Venezuelan opposition
- Uruguay: Ex-Gitmo detainee also tried to travel to Russia
- Haitian migrants get residency extension from Dominican govt
- Review: Lana Del Rey has 'Lust for Life' in, out of fishbowl
- Colbert's shows from Russian are winners for CBS
- Brazil prosecutors triple budget for corruption probe
- Trump weighs re-nominating Yellen or choosing Cohn instead
- Chipotle's sales, profit rise amid recovery efforts
- Alice Cooper (and old mates) go old school on 'Paranormal'
- Senate roll call vote on health care
- Utah home-birth rate is double the US average, report says
- Caterpillar and McDonald's surge while 3M stumbles
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- What could happen if Jeff Sessions is pushed out of office?
- Nielsen's top programs for July 17-23
- Stephen Curry, Warriors finalize $201 million, 5-year deal
- Priest at center of clergy sex abuse scandal to be released
- Celgene Corp. to pay $280M to settle cancer drug fraud suit
- EPA chief pledges to streamline Superfund pollution cleanups
- Review: Canadian artist Mappe Of charts new, ethereal course
- Police: 2 missing Burundian teens on robotics team safe
- House votes overwhelmingly to slap additional sanctions on Russia, curb Trump's authority to waive the penalties
- President (bleep): TV sitcom bars use of Trump's name
- Key dates in the tenure of Jeff Sessions
- The Latest: Republicans back repeal of financial rule
- Mayweather-McGregor to be shown live in movie theaters
- Prosecutors: Some bribes in oligarch case earmarked for US
- 7 killed in robbery of anti-poverty aid in southern Mexico
- Fired Fox News executive proclaims innocence in lawsuit
- The Latest: House passes Russia sanctions bill by big margin
- Hungary's proud water polo tradition goes on at home worlds
- Trump heads to working-class Ohio for campaign rally
- AT&T tops Wall Street's profit, revenue forecasts
- Bruce Arena blends intense demands with humor to lead US
- Israel bars entry to 5 US activists under anti-BDS law
- German Championships Results
- Justice Department imposes new grant rules requiring 'sanctuary cities' to give feds access to jails, notice on releases
- US Steel reports 2Q profit, offers optimistic outlook
- Justice Dept. rules intensify crackdown on sanctuary cities
- Florida police officer, suspect wounded in shootout
- Nats' Strasburg expected to make next start after early exit
- Republicans Collins, Murkowski oppose GOP health vote
- New IndyCar kits get high marks on opening day of testing
- Next up in Senate health care debate: Genuine suspense
- AP Explains: Should you be worried about the rise of AI?
- Artist uses Iraq refugees, war veterans in radio project
- At least 3 drown trying to cross Rio Grande; 7 rescued
- Man pleads guilty to charge arising from anti-Islam event
- Oklahoma sheriff charged with manslaughter in inmate's death
- New York City's transit agency unveils $836M subway plan
- Is the covert CIA program to arm Syrian rebels still secret?
- Davis: Pelicans look good on paper, tired of losing
- Lyle in an Australian hospital with suspected cancer relapse
- The Latest: Trump takes health care victory lap in Ohio
- Cuomo to meet with US transportation chief amid transit woes
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- The Latest: Condemned killer's lawyers appeal to high court
- Taiwan Headline News
- Ivanka Trump speaks at Pence fundraiser
- La passerelle de Taiwan dans les cinq beaux ponts mondiaux
- Boat race in South India attracts people from world over
- Cowboys lineman Collins signs extension worth up to $17.4M
- Royals beat Tigers 3-1 for 7th straight victory
- Rights groups ask Duterte to retract threat to bomb schools
- Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise
- Orca whale repeatedly rams fishing boat, Alaska man says
- Court orders Uzbek terror suspect detained until trial
- Manchester City's busy summer includes brand growth in US
- Georgia Tech's Eubanks advances past Fritz at Atlanta Open
- 'Wonder Woman 2' sets December 2019 release date
- Warriors' Draymond Green sued over alleged assault by couple
- Strange brew: 60 percent of handmade drinks contain excessive levels of bacteria
- Indonesian worker to serve 15-year jail sentence for manslaughter charges
- Blind Aboriginal musician dies in Australia aged 46
- Frazier's run-scoring triple play helps Yanks top Reds 4-2
- Frazier's run-scoring triple play helps Yanks top Reds 4-2
- Wild New Zealand rabbits surf on sheep to escape floodwaters
- Today in History
- AP Photos: Mexico City's 'Barrio Bravo' embraces frontball
- Cincinnati police rebuke critics over role in shooting case
- Ohio set to end 3-year hiatus with execution of child killer
- Life in prison sought for abduction, rape of 4-year-old girl
- 'Pharma Bro' won't stop talking, except to jury in trial
- India wins toss, opts to bat in 1st test vs Sri Lanka
- UK's Boris Johnson tours Sydney Opera House before meetings
- Encarnacion's slam sends Indians past Angels 11-7 in 11
- APNewsBreak: New York eyes 'textalyzer' to bust drivers
- US ambassador calls for release of jailed Vietnam activist
- US Rep: Truck passed checkpoint 2 hours before discovery
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Scientists build DNA from scratch to alter life's blueprint
- Pharmaceutical company Celgene settles suit for $280 million
- Clarendon becomes 6th WNBA player with triple-double
- Hyundai Motor reports 51 percent drop in 2Q net profit
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- Empowerment center to open in Ferguson at burned store site
- Cardinals, Rockies experiment with shortened inning breaks
- Sri Lanka deploys army to distribute fuel during strike
- Soldier dies in suspected bacterial meningitis outbreak at Taiwan Army base
- AP Interview: China to lead in organ transplants by 2020
- Daimler profit up slightly as truck business lags
- Asia shares mixed as Fed caution offsets Wall St, oil gains
- Vatican Cardinal Pell faces Australian court on sex charges
- Muslims pray outside holy site despite Israeli concessions
- Path of tropical storm Nesat triggers speculation
- Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise
- Maldives urged to restore parliament's independence
- LEADING OFF: Darvish Texas finale? Cobb on mound for Rays
- Giants rock Pirates to help Bumgarner earn first win
- Trump says 'time will tell' fate of attorney general
- Taiwan-based Chang Hwa Bank to debut in the Philippines
- Senior Muslim official: Worshippers won't return to Jerusalem shrine until Israel removes new railings and cameras
- McCain delivers a key health care vote, scolding message
- NCAA rule ending two-a-days forcing teams to adjust
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Fires force evacuation of 10,000 in 3 French Riviera towns
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- The Latest: Muslim cleric wants cameras removed from shrine
- At least 5 dead in building collapse in Nigeria's Lagos
- US Navy fires warning shots near Iran ship in Persian Gulf
- House punishes Russia, blocks Trump from waiving penalties
- Photo of the Day: Universiade torch arrives in eastern Taiwan
- Dad: Ex-Marine killed in Syria 'had a mission' in IS battle
- Cambodian widow marries a cow
- Taipei zookeepers feed animals with ice to help them beat summer heat
- Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obama health law
- Nintendo records quarterly profit on Switch sales success
- Taiwan economics minister visits Thailand
- Segura's single in 13th rallies Mariners past Red Sox 6-5
- Russian diplomat: new US sanctions won't help to mend ties
- 2 Moroccan peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
- EU's top court says lower court should not have removed Hamas from terror list, sends case back for reconsideration
- Senate health care debate could be suspenseful and raucous
- Parents, former Scouts alarmed by Trump's speech at jamboree
- Top EU court says it was wrong to end Hamas terror listing
- UK's Boris Johnson welcomes Australian tech entrepreneurs
- Spain's Rajoy testifies as witness in major graft trial
- Strike by oil tanker owners causes fuel shortage in Pakistan
- Senate Judiciary Committee withdraws subpoena for Manafort
- Death toll in building collapse in India rises to 17
- Taiwan relies heavily on tech from US
- Chainsaw attack suspect was armed, but didn't resist arrest
- Father of Australian tennis star arrested on abuse charges
- Britain's economy picked up only slightly in second quarter
- US Muslims see friendly neighbors, but a foe in White House
- EU court: EU-Canada passenger data deal breaches privacy
- Trump: Liberation from 'Obamacare nightmare' is close
- Boko Haram ambushes oil convoy in Nigeria, killing soldiers
- Swedish government in no-confidence vote over security leak
- Philippines: N. Korea's top diplomat to join security summit
- Hearing set for Mississippi man charged with killing 8
- President says Iran will 'respond' if US missile law passes
- Taiwan removed from Asian money-laundering watchlist
- Judge set to decide on Charlie Gard's last days
- The Latest: 1,700 firefighters tackling Portugal wildfires
- Official: 26 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban assault
- Annual Chincoteague pony swim set for Wednesday
- Chief Justice Roberts: Technology poses challenge for court
- Italian bank says 400,000 loan account details hacked
- Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Germany
- Burundi's exiles call world's attention to deadly crisis
- FamilyMart customer buys NT$20 bottle of water, wins NT$10 million
- EU court advised to reject Hungary, Slovakia refugee case
- Cambodia deports telephone fraud suspects to China
- Image of Asia: Passengers sleep on Bangkok train
- US sets world record in prelims of mixed medley relay
- Rick Perry duped by Russian duo impersonating Ukraine leader
- Asus enlists Korean star Gong Yoo as new smartphone endorser
- Vietnamese dissident sentenced to nine years for propaganda against state
- FIFA approves Simunovic switch from Croatia to Bosnia
- US sets world record in prelims of mixed medley relay
- The Latest: Tanker operators end strike in Pakistan
- The Latest: 3 more bodies found in Nigeria building collapse
- 48 dead as heavy monsoon rains lash western India
- Russian wanted in US caught in Greece for money laundering
- Stolen tortoise found and returned to animal shelter
- Britain to ban sale of new diesel and gasoline cars by 2040
- The next Silicon Valley in the making: Ideas Show 2017
- Missing woman with dementia found dead on NYC roof
- Edmunds: Betting on a 'dark horse' car can save buyers money
- Coke tops 2Q profit forecasts.
- Spanish federation names interim president to replace Villar
- European Commission keeping door open to sanctions on Poland
- Ford's second quarter net income up on tax changes
- Widow of slain NYPD detective gives birth to their daughter
- Critic of Cambodian leader defiant in defamation trial
- The Latest: EU migrant relocation reached record in June
- The Arctic is unforgiving; Riding in this icebreaker isn't
- The Latest: Trump blasts Murkowski on health care vote
- US-Somalia mission detains suspected al-Shabab associate
- The Latest: EU official raps US House over sanctions bill
- Germany, Sweden protest to Turkey over jailing of activists
- Police: Woman arrested after topless road rage attack
- Drugmaker GSK reviewing its R&D programs under new CEO
- Germany to examine US-Russia sanctions package
- Boeing beats 2Q profit forecasts
- UN says Congo military 'elements' dug dozens of mass graves
- Man sentenced to 120 days in jail after pet fish cut in half
- Venezuelan opposition leader appeals against army crackdown
- Hilton beats Street 2Q forecasts, boosts outlook
- Pork moves back to the frontline of Taiwan-U.S. trade talks
- Anthem tops 2Q forecasts, pushed by gov't, employer coverage
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic will miss rest of 2017, including U.S. Open, because of injured right elbow
- 2 hurricanes roar in Pacific far off western Mexico
- Novak Djokovic to sit out rest of 2017, including US Open
- Toni Morrison, Joan Didion among those in PEN online archive
- Wasserman-Schultz fires IT staffer following fraud arrest
- Tax break approved for Tyler Perry's plane outside Atlanta
- 5 Indonesian provinces declare emergencies over forest fires
- Tourists among 22 injured after boats collide in Puerto Rico
- Hershey profit soars on higher demand for Easter candy
- Objects from Auschwitz death camp to tour Europe, America
- Czech woman injured in Egypt knife attack on brink of death
- Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the US military
- Pakistani police arrest 20 villagers over 'honor' rape
- Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces.
- Amazon goes on hiring spree as labor market tightens
- Prominent German radical convicted of backing Islamic terror
- Michael Phelps defends Shark Week 'race' against great white
- Egypt says shootout with police kills 4 suspected militants
- Romania: 28 treated in the hospital after violent storm
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Ohio's high court strikes down traffic camera restrictions
- Taipei's North Gate Plaza to be unveiled soon
- French president attends memorial for IS-slain priest
- Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has book deal
- Conviction upheld for priest who abused Honduran orphans
- Wallenberg relatives sue Russia for full document access
- Jailed blogger in Azerbaijan seeks extradition to Israel
- Review: In 'Brigsby Bear,' childlike wonder never grows old
- A list of locations where Amazon will hold its jobs fair
- Weekend strike to shut Acropolis at height of tourist season
- Matt Bomer plays haunted whiz kid in 'The Last Tycoon'
- US sales of new homes increased 0.8 percent in June, reflects a growing appetite for new construction
- New-home sales improved modestly in June
- The Latest: Cuba rejects talk of mediation role on Venezuela
- Stocks climb as corporate profits rise, investors await Fed
- Police fatally shoot teen outside Arkansas youth shelter
- The Latest: Parents concede baby Charlie dying in hospice
- Court: Violence law unfair to gay South Carolina couples
- Nepal prime minister adds 19 new Cabinet ministers
- Minneapolis police to change officer body camera policy
- The Latest: Corker wants end to Trump broadsides vs Sessions
- California inmates shot escape video on contraband cellphone
- The Latest: Israel tells Turkey its criticism is 'absurd'
- Cops accused in stun-gun death to learn if they face charges
- Romania: Defense minister confirms $3.9B US missile deal
- Chipotle discloses follow-up subpoena after Va. Illnesses
- How scientists redesign DNA codes
- Russia says 4 military police battalions deployed to Syria
- The Latest: Senators criticize FBI, Justice in Russia probe
- The Latest: Pentagon not aware of Trump transgender decision
- 13-time motorbike world champ Nieto in hospital after crash
- Ohio executes child killer in state's 1st execution in more than 3 years following prolonged search for lethal drugs
- Turkish Cypriots: Maronites can return to army-held villages
- Slack, Skype, Zoom: Remote work the norm even at small firms
- US salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico; 1 dead
- Suspect in death of Massachusetts runner held without bail
- Coke Zero gets makeover as Coke Zero Sugar
- Fuel delivery flight crashes in Guyana jungle, killing pilot
- Nebraska prosecutor says he'll charge 2 officers with assault in death of man shocked with stun gun dozen times
- The Latest: Officers face assault charges in man's death
- The Latest: State legislator says camera law to be revisited
- Bridge on a barge: Old span dismantled, shipped down creek
- Judge dismisses discrimination suit against CNN, Turner
- Petition calls for Philadelphia street named for Joe Frazier
- Norfolk Southern railroad 2Q profit surges 23 percent higher
- Plane from Germany makes emergency landing in Belgrade
- Charges dropped for high school sports star accused of rape
- Britain lifts advisory against travel to Tunisia
- Katie Ledecky has been defeated at the world championships, ending her bid to win 6 gold medals
- US poised to hit Venezuela with more sanctions
- Indianapolis boy, 15, charged with murder in triple-slaying
- UN urges Congo to hold elections by Dec. 31 deadline
- TSA expands new procedure for inspecting large electronics
- The Latest: Trump to announce Foxconn plant in Wisconsin
- Stunner in Budapest: Ledecky loses for 1st time at worlds
- The Latest: Minneapolis expands required use of body cameras
- Sydney police kill suspected robber in main train station
- Hospital: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged month after shooting, beginning rehabilitation
- Terim steps down as Turkey manager after restaurant fight
- UAE eyes 'new set of relations in Gulf' amid Qatar spat
- Catalonia gets ready to accelerate independence after ballot
- Man's mammogram: AP writer gets test usually done on women
- At hacker summit, a new focus on preventing brazen attacks
- Dead heavy metal icon Ronnie James Dio to tour as hologram
- Rio shut out of World Cup qualifiers after Maracana disputes
- Jerusalem's Old City: Tourists welcome, media not so much
- The Latest: Duckworth says transgender ban discriminatory
- Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation
- Viewers taking wait-and-see attitude toward Kelly
- Florida deputies shoot carjacking suspect 4 times
- UK judge in Charlie Gard case gives parties until noon Thursday to determine end of life plan for critically ill infant
- France's Macron meets Rihanna at the Elysee Palace
- UN: Helicopter monitoring fighting in Mali has crashed
- UK judge says critically ill baby Charlie Gard will be transferred to hospice if an end-of-life agreement is not reached
- US dentist who searched for missing WWII soldiers dies in UK
- The Latest: State to court: Rethink domestic violence case
- University professor charged with keying her neighbors' cars
- The Latest: Man charged with killing 8 to face grand jury
- Century-old warship returns to Athens after repairs
- Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested
- The Latest: Empowerment center opens in Ferguson
- Ukraine strips citizenship of ex-Georgia leader Saakashvili
- Police detain dozens of migrants in Milan train station
- UN says 80 percent of Yemeni children need humanitarian aid
- Mexican Consulate official accused of selling work permits
- Insurers press feds to pump billions into shaky ACA markets
- Wildlife officials ID men dragging shark in online video
- 3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident
- Statue kept in Philadelphia closet returns to Italian church
- Jerusalem Palestinians find voice through prayer protests
- Dubai news site, magazine shut over 'false news' allegation
- Maryland board OKs settlement in police custody death case
- Colombia's Avianca halts Venezuela flights, citing security
- Zinke incorrectly identifies VA chief as 'fellow veteran'
- Teacher who cartwheeled without underwear given probation
- Trump choice for Fed could prove to be key friend for banks
- Sex abuse victims seek help to track ex-priest's whereabouts
- Afghan forces rescue 2 abducted Pakistani diplomats
- Bid to restrict transgender bathroom use advances in Montana
- Rolling Stone cover asks why can't Canada PM be US president
- 5 Colombian citizens charged in Texas jewelry thefts
- Fed keeps key interest rate unchanged, noting strong job growth but undesirably low inflation
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Fed keeps key interest rates unchanged amid low inflation
- The Latest: Closing arguments in 'Pharma Bro' trial Thursday
- Mexican truckers' group protests rise in highway robberies
- Ex-Fiat Chrysler executive charged in union official payoff
- VW directors mull cartel claims, no comment on details
- Medical examiner: New York judge died by suicide in drowning
- Pence's $1 million fundraiser featured Ivanka Trump
- FBI investigating death from domestic dispute on cruise ship
- California teen charged in fatal crash recorded on Instagram
- Sanctions bill hits hurdle in Senate over NKorea penalties
- UN chief warns peace at risk in Central African Republic
- Civil rights groups join Chicago police reform lawsuit
- American Airlines workers protest over pay, outsourcing
- Pirelli review says Raikkonen tire not faulty at Silverstone
- Pew poll: A quarter of blacks have been harassed online
- Iowa businessmen sue United Airlines over the death of Simon the giant rabbit in April
- Review: Sherman Holmes stays true to Holmes Bros. traditions
- Iowa group sues United over death of giant rabbit, Simon
- Whole Foods' key sales dip shows Amazon buying a fixer-upper
- Diner featured in 'Silver Linings Playbook' closes over fire
- Turmoil at top of Olympic sports bodies 1 year after Rio
- World Swimming Championships Results
- US, Brazil investigate sect accused of abuse, trafficking
- Experts: Software theft shows threat of mercenary hackers
- Latest: Detention hearing for truck driver canceled
- Rapids sign German midfielder Stefan Aigner
- Things looking up as Los Angeles Zoo unveils baby giraffe
- Rocking to their own beat: Haim in charge of their career
- Text of the Fed's statement after its meeting Wednesday
- US kicking off tournament vs Australia, Brazil faces Japan
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Review: Arcade Fire's 'Everything Now' darkly happy-go-lucky
- Trump lashes out at Alaska senator over health care vote
- Monaco says no deal struck with Madrid for Mbappe
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Founder of Reno's Louis' Basque Corner restaurant dies
- The Latest: Fiat Chrysler says it's a victim in payoff probe
- 2018 Essence Festival dates announced
- Trump gets do-over with youth after panned Boy Scouts speech
- No bail for man accused of killing 11-year-old neighbor girl
- World Swimming Championships Results
- Prosecutors weigh charges for teens who mocked drowning man
- Ford recalling 117,000 vehicles for safety defect
- Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis in Vanity Fair
- The Latest: United says it's 'saddened' by rabbit's death
- House GOP works to deliver on border wall for Trump
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Records: Student-loan forgiveness has halted under Trump
- Senate rejects Republican plan to repeal Obama health law and leave replacement for later, in second blow to GOP
- Facebook's ads just keep creeping into new apps
- LGBT outrage over Trump ban on transgender military service
- What about young Anna Lee? She's backing Levon Helm memorial
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Allentown mayor, ex-Reading mayor, charged with corruption
- Argentina, Uruguay to go ahead with 2030 World Cup bid
- After year of setbacks, tears for Chad le Clos at worlds
- Trump says $10 billion electronics factory that 7 states vied for will go to Wisconsin
- Cavaliers execs reject Irving trade talk, deny team in chaos
- The Latest: Teen pleads not guilty in fatal, streamed crash
- Outdoor industry flexes political muscle in US land fight
- Brooks offers to drop out of Senate race to let Sessions run
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- BC-US--Index, US
- Church burned to ground in Mapuche conflict zone in Chile
- Congo rebel leader, wanted for crimes, surrenders
- The Latest: Allentown mayor denies corruption charges
- Authorities: Drug proceeds paid for $3,000 baby stroller
- Advocate: Fees, loans threaten pardoned brothers' livelihood
- Lawyer: No bribe money earmarked for US in oligarch case
- Champions League: Balotelli scores, Nice draws 1-1 with Ajax
- Trump donation first-quarter salary to education
- FDA panel: Not enough data to OK "abuse-deterrent" opioid
- First 2017 Texas case of local Zika transmission reported
- The Latest: Mom: Man shot by cops dealt with 'mental issues'
- Man and his mother sent to prison for sex trafficking
- The Latest: 4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison
- The Latest: House backs funds for lawmakers' security
- Sanders tries to turn page, but press sparring continues
- Ex-analyst gets nearly 4 years in prison for insider trading
- Statement says feminist group behind Mexico bishops bombing
- Russia: Don't blame Syria for chemical attack without visit
- Woman who took sanctuary in church granted deportation stay
- State Dept. warns of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico
- Jon Stewart returning to HBO with standup special
- HBO announces five-part miniseries on Chernobyl accident
- Review: Bigelow explores a horrific history in 'Detroit'
- Paul Auster, Colson Whitehead among Man Booker contenders
- Watt relieved to return to practice field for Houston Texans
- McDavid disappointed at NHL decision to skip Olympics
- Around MLS: Lennon enjoying his time stateside with RSL
- HBO exec: Slave drama 'Confederate' announcement mishandled
- Police: Stabbing on Boston Common leaves 2 injured
- Steven Spielberg opens up about life, filmmaking in HBO doc
- White House: Trump to nominate Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback as ambassador at large for international religious freedom
- John Isner advances to Atlanta Open quarterfinals
- ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results
- AP Exclusive: Boy Scouts chief expected fiery Trump speech
- Masters champion Garcia to contest Australian PGA
- Histórica condena contra ex jueces argentinos por dictadura
- The Latest: Passengers stuck on ship after woman's death
- Small plane misses cars but kills 4 aboard in highway crash
- Samsung Electronics reports 85 percent jump in profit
- Clarendon loses triple-double to stat correction
- Jury: Michael Jackson estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4 million
- Trump to nominate Gov. Brownback to serve as ambassador
- 16-year-old charged in Arkansas police officer's killing
- The Latest: Plane crash kills 2 couples leaving on vacation
- Daniel Cormier's rivalry with Jon Jones peaks at UFC 214
- 'Heartbroken' troops, veterans react to transgender ban
- The Latest: Kansas governor won't say when he'd step down
- HBO doc 'Baltimore Rising' explores life after Freddie Gray
- Dylan O'Brien says acting helped recovery from set injuries
- Fire official: At least 1 dead, several others injured in ride malfunction on opening day of Ohio State Fair
- 1 dead, several others hurt in ride malfunction at fair
- FIFPro pushes for union to protect player rights in China
- Taiwan Headline News
- Trump announces $10 billion Foxconn plant in Wisconsin
- Wallabies skipper Moore plans international exit in 2017
- The Latest: 1 man killed, 7 others hurt in ride malfunction
- BC-SOC--MLS Glance
- Panthers QB Newton shakes off rust, returns to practice
- LEADING OFF: Archer-Sabathia, Scherzer-Garza key matchups
- Sale Away: Red Sox ace Ks 11 in 4-0 win over Mariners
- 4 years in prison for harassing pregnant Hawaiian monk seal
- Sapong scores 10th goal, Union beats 9-man Crew 3-0
- Major League Soccer
- Argentina sentences 4 judges for dictatorship-era crimes
- N. Korea mysteriously nixes beer fest, but unveils new brew
- Crusaders unchanged for Super Rugby semifinal vs Chiefs
- Judge recommends contested giant Hawaii telescope should get construction permit
- Larry David says his blunt 'Curb' character is no Trump
- Intern who threw water balloons is Communist member
- Judge recommends contested giant Hawaii telescope for permit
- Taiwan’s 'New Southbound Policy' and Australia
- UK television series to spotlight acclaimed Taiwan choreographer
- Protesters gather against Trump ban on transgender troops
- CONCACAF Gold Cup Finals
- Is the Incense ban furor more than just simple fake news?
- Morris's 88th-minute goal gives US Gold Cup title
- Super Rugby Playoffs Glance
- Today in History
- Storm Nesat likely to make landfall in eastern Taiwan: CWB
- US admiral stands ready to obey a Trump nuclear strike order
- New Zealander shot dead in central Philippines
- Police: Office worker kills 3 in central China knife rampage
- Transgender Chinese man says he's won job bias lawsuit
- Marlins record 22-10 win vs Texas, Darvish; Beltre 3 hits
- Jurors set to hear closing arguments in 'Pharma Bro' case
- Wicked good poems: Boston gets its 1st anthology of poetry
- BC-SOC--CONCACAF Gold Gup Glance
- Ford Mustang, slumping in US, is still a global hit
- Kansas political leaders debate Brownback's legacy
- Hamilton aims to seize momentum in Hungary before F1 break
- Israel removes overhead bridge, railings near holy site
- Trump emboldens friendly foreign leaders, leaves foes wary
- Foxconn hands Walker 'grand slam home run'
- Pay to play: Cram schools to pay 5% tax next year
- Lawyers: Texas inmate facing execution lacked legal help
- Few details after police kill teen outside Arkansas shelter
- Indonesian villagers cut down forest in orangutan sanctuary
- Deutsche Bank sees profit rebound; CEO not satisfied
- Larry David says his blunt 'Curb' character is no Trump
- The Latest: Worshippers told to keep praying outside shrine
- State fair to open without rides after deadly malfunction
- Cricket Australia eyes independent umpire in player dispute
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Nokia in continued loss with decline in networks
- Wizards announce contract extension for John Wall
- South Korean court sentences former culture minister, Park aide to prison for blacklisting thousands of artists
- Ex-Park aide, culture minister guilty for artists blacklists
- Royal Dutch Shell's earnings more than triple in 2Q
- Nestle's 1st-half profit up 19 percent, sales slightly lower
- Amazon and Foxconn reflect a growing trend: Deliver it now
- Oil and gas finds pump up Repsol's earnings in 1st half
- South Korea's economy expands 2.7 percent in 2Q
- Pakistan arrests head of village council over girl's rape
- Police: Fired coach left children at home with dead dog
- Pradeep takes 5 wickets for Sri Lanka; India passes 500
- Asian shares gain on strong earnings, dovish Fed policy
- Austrian leader: EU could never digest Turkey joining
- US-backed Syrian fighters control almost half of Raqqa
- Ex-Georgia leader vows to regain Ukrainian citizenship
- Kuchar back to work in Canadian Open
- Volkswagen earnings rise in stronger European economy
- AstraZeneca revenue down as key drugs lose patent protection
- Muslim leaders in Jerusalem tell faithful to return to holy site to pray
- Boris Johnson lends support to Australia-UK free trade deal
- Advocate: 2 pardoned brothers steered into financial straits
- Jordan Morris adds Gold Cup to NCAA, MLS titles
- Inmates' escape video shows everything is caught on tape
- Profit soars for brewer AB Inbev after merger with SABMiller
- Russia sanctions bill exposes Trump's legislative tug of war
- Airbus profits lag amid engine issues, military challenges
- Trump announces $10 billion Foxconn plant in Wisconsin
- Germany probes Mali crash, suspends helicopter flights
- Trump transgender ban nod to Christian conservatives
- US-Mexico border mayors convene amid high-stakes debates
- 10 places you should not miss in Pingtung
- Driverless minibus to begin test run on Taipei street in August
- Nissan sales up but profit dips on costs, China slowdown
- Alabama GOP says Trump mistreats Sessions, their native son
- Federal authorities to announce charges in cruise ship death
- Foxconn: World's No. 1 contract electronics maker
- Trump's transgender troops ban divides veterans in Congress
- UEFA says vice president Angel Maria Villar, in jail in Spain on suspicion of corruption, has resigned
- AP Analysis: GOP disunity painfully clear in Senate debate
- Amazon reaches for millions in Southeast Asia's cyberspace
- Businesses, cities cashing in on total solar eclipse crowds
- UEFA says jailed vice president Angel Maria Villar resigns
- Pentagon caught flat-footed on Trump's transsexual ban
- Top German court backs deporting suspected Islamic extremist
- AP sources: US seeks to test Iran deal with more inspections
- Police: Bieber accidentally hits photog with pickup truck
- GOP eyes narrow bill to advance goal on "Obamacare" repeal
- 'Secret garden' filled with rare species open after century
- Suspects to plead innocent over Kim Jong Nam's assassination
- Trump's military transgender ban prompts LGBT outrage
- Japan opposition head quits as PM Abe suffers scandal
- US conservatism expands to final frontier: City Hall
- Czech woman injured in Egypt knife attack dies
- AP Interview: UN faces war, rains in Yemen cholera spread
- Japanese, Sri Lankan among 2017 winners of Magsaysay awards
- French firefighters near to containing dramatic Var blaze
- China's Huawei posts slower first-half revenue growth
- Summer contracts bring jobless in Spain to lowest since '09
- 2 ministers leave Swedish Cabinet in wake of security breach
- 'Fired by tweet:' Troops, veterans react to transgender ban
- Qatar hires firm founded by Trump aide, others amid crisis
- The Latest: Turkish PM reassures German firms in Turkey
- You know you've been a foreigner in Taiwan too long when...
- China police detain Ponzi scheme suspects after rare protest
- EU announces new emergency support for Greek refugee crisis
- Gaza power-sharing deal moves ahead with parliament meeting
- UK orders pre-Brexit study of EU migrants' economic impact
- The Latest: Strong winds, dry forests fuel Portugal fires
- England wins toss, bats vs. South Africa in 3rd test
- Why you still can't ditch your cable box
- Samsung poised to unseat Intel as king of microchips
- Vietnam and Malaysia eye $15 billion trade by 2020
- FIFA says senior vice president Angel Maria Villar resigns; jailed Spanish soccer boss earlier quit UEFA position
- Store in central Taiwan awards uniform invoice donating foreigners free sun cakes
- UAE airline Etihad announces loss of $1.87B in 2016
- Poacher in DiCaprio documentary acquitted of several charges
- Madonna accepts damages from publisher over privacy invasion
- Southwest beats Street 2Q forecasts
- India Today ruffles China's feathers by excluding Taiwan and Tibet from map
- Scaramucci mentions Priebus in since-deleted tweet on leaks
- Food fight: Slovak PM complains of lower quality products
- Hillary Clinton calling new book 'What Happened'
- Egypt's el-Sissi announces terror-fighting council
- With future in doubt, Attorney General Jeff Sessions flies to El Salvador to talk about gang violence
- Official: Joint US-Afghan operation kills 2 top insurgents
- His future clouded, Sessions opens mission to El Salvador
- Why Twitter won't ban President Donald Trump
- The Latest: Woman describes chaos after fair ride breaks
- Colson Whitehead, Arundhati Roy among Man Booker contenders
- Fiat Chrysler profits up as focus on premium brands pays off
- Comcast tops Street 2Q forecasts
- George Clooney, Guillermo del Toro on Venice Film Fest slate
- Illinois man pleads guilty to seeking bribes in Afghanistan
- The Latest: Ex-Army chief says Trump turned back on troops
- NYC jail inmate caught 7-plus hours after escape from Rikers
- Alabama teenager killed by lightning strike on porch.
- Prince William on his final shift as air ambulance pilot
- Maine utility a late surprise in green energy competition
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Michelle Obama discusses emotional scars from critics
- UPS tops Street 2Q forecasts
- England loses early wicket but reaches 62-1 at lunch
- The Latest: Scaramucci doubles down on complaints of leaks
- Amid nationwide drought, Rome seeks ways to avoid rationing
- Twitter reports 2Q loss, user base unchanged from 1Q
- After scandal, UK-based Libor financial benchmark nears end
- Altria 2Q profit rises on higher cigarette prices, beer
- Hurricane Hilary loses strength in Pacific west of Mexico
- German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 being brought home
- US durable goods orders climbed 6.5 percent in June, most in nearly three years, on surging demand for civilian aircraft
- Putin in Finland on centenary of independence from Russia
- US applications for unemployment benefits rose by 10,000 to 244,000 last week
- Rights group: Armed groups in western Libya attack activists
- US weekly requests for jobless aid up 10K, to 244,000
- Europe orders France, Belgium to end port tax breaks
- Editorial: It’s a long way from Kenosha to Ketagalan Boulevard
- Iranian semi-official media say that Iran has successfully launched a rocket carrying a satellite into space
- US durable goods orders climbed 6.5 percent in June
- Police looking for owner of 77-pound tortoise found on road
- Italy ponders Libyan request for help in fight trafficking
- Report: Iran successfully launches satellite-carrying rocket
- Polish prosecutors summon EU leader Tusk for questioning
- P&G beats Street 4Q forecasts
- How loss of Arctic sea ice further fuels global warming
- 96-year-old vet gets his wish of visiting US Navy station
- Indonesian expert tapped as new head of UN Myanmar team
- On anniversary of war, young North Koreans talk of tensions
- Acropolis, other Greek sites to open as guards scrap strike
- German minister: too soon to bury the combustion engine
- Veteran of Taiwan’s air force wins ‘model foster father’ award
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Q&A: A look at why the Taliban seem to be unstoppable
- Man who staged breakout in mental health facility sentenced
- WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT
- Reports: Japan defense chief to quit over document cover-up
- Markets Right Now: Earnings drive more stock gains
- 2 pro-Kurdish lawmakers ousted from Turkish parliament
- Wife of Zimbabwe leader says Mugabe should name successor
- Oregon scientists do first human gene embryo editing in US
- Thousands of Muslims flock to Jerusalem holy site for first prayers there after Israel removed security measures
- Reports: Kashmir militant to head al-Qaida-linked group
- France nationalizing emblematic shipyard _ temporarily
- NYC ex-officer gets prison for moonlighting in drug trade
- The Latest: Walker says Foxconn incentives tied to new jobs
- Mail Rail lets tourists visit London's secret postal railway
- Too many fans: Udinese vs. Hannover friendly called off
- US stocks notch further records on strong earnings reports
- Greek police see leads in money laundering suspect's phone
- Nielsen reports 2Q profit, earnings per share beat estimate
- Lawsuit: Trafficking scheme lured Filipinos to Oklahoma
- Melania Trump to lead US delegation to Invictus Games
- Jordan's king says Israel displayed 'unacceptable, provocative' behavior after embassy shooting, warns ties affected
- European Commission clears DuPont deals linked to Dow merger
- The Latest: Sessions travels to El Salvador
- For Philadelphia Phish fan, it's time to make the doughnuts
- Marine dog with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
- Tanker left dangling from overpass after interstate crash
- Flowering plant thought to be extinct seen in Vermont
- Do you know what's hiding in your ETF?
- The Latest: Family was seeking help for teen, mom says
- Kerry Washington to receive 2017 GLSEN Inspiration Award
- Ethiopian runner assaults coach after missing worlds team
- Clashes erupt between Israeli police, Palestinian stone-throwers at contested Jerusalem shrine after it reopens
- Summer treat: Polar bears frolic in donated load of snow
- New Jersey man accused of owing nearly $88K in tolls, fees
- Chinese tourist dies at youth camp in Washington state
- Death toll in nearly 4 months of civil unrest in Venezuela reaches 100, according to an AP tally of official reports
- Senators prepare bill to block firing of AG, special counsel
- British judge approves plan for critically ill baby Charlie Gard to be transferred to a hospice
- Germans find illegal software in Porsche model, order recall
- Ed Sheeran, Stormzy in running for Britain's Mercury Prize
- UN: Cyprus rivals need to keep commitment to reunification
- Moldova court nixes vote on increasing president's powers
- Judge approves plan for Charlie Gard to be sent to hospice
- Records: Child's body decomposing on arrival at hospital
- Ethiopia to give ID cards to Rastafarians long stateless
- Sri Lanka-India 1st Test Scoreboard
- The Latest: Italy PM: Fears for migrants in Libya resolvable
- Israel's Netanyahu calls for death penalty for Palestinian who killed 3 Israelis in attack on West Bank settlement
- Hobby has travelers looking for spots where 3 states touch
- NASA delays satellite launch to replace damaged antenna
- Putin appoints Russia's new UN ambassador
- Rockefeller estate in Maine on market for $19M
- Flooding reported after heavy rains in Kansas City area
- The Latest: Health plan group opposes fresh GOP effort
- Deutsche Bank: Ex-execs to give up 38.4M euros in bonuses
- Pakistan's interior minister announces plans to resign
- Dressel, Kalisz emerge as new US stars at worlds
- Mick Jagger released 2 tracks in new audio-visual project
- Balloon festival prepares to fly near Trump golf course
- Apple ordered to pay $506M in Wisconsin patent infringement
- Summer storm hits Istanbul, causing floods and traffic jams
- Marchionne: alleged conspiracy did not impact UAW contracts
- Gambler tied to golfer Phil Mickelson gets 5 years in prison
- Goldman Sachs, others push to offer more loans to investors
- FIFA fines Qatar after players' political support for Emir
- Jordan king lashes out at Israel PM over embassy deaths
- House GOP advancing spending boosts for Pentagon, veterans
- Putin signs law to keep Russian base in Syria
- UN says over 200,000 have fled Syria's Raqqa since April 1
- Trump's top Middle East adviser removed from position
- Vettel in no rush on Ferrari future, focusing on Hamilton
- FBI: Utah man says he killed his wife on Alaska cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
- Cancer patient sues over license photo, cites distress
- The Latest: FBI: Man says wife's laughter led to killing
- Uganda coach gives federation ultimatum over unpaid wages
- Average US mortgage rates fall for 2nd straight week
- Highlights of $788B House GOP spending bill
- Comedian in Car Getting Cash: Seinfeld is Forbes' top paid
- Ex-Honduras official pleads guilty in US to money laundering
- Boy dies from injuries in crash that killed mom, brothers
- Hospitals: Death toll in Nigeria militant attack rises to 48
- Report: Interior chief warns Alaska senators on health care
- British police say there are "reasonable grounds" to suspect corporate manslaughter in Grenfell Tower fire
- 'Son of Sam' film brings to life New York 40 years ago
- Bottas feels at home at Mercedes as a challenger, not No. 2
- Authorities: Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money
- Ben Affleck, Matt Damon producing Showtime drama pilot
- UK police: Corporate manslaughter possible in tower fire
- Chicago police sued in fatal shooting of black man last year
- Branson sells stake in Virgin Atlantic in broader tie-up
- VW says US regulators OK fix for cars in cheating scandal
- AP Source: Bob Bradley will coach MLS expansion club LAFC
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump overstates progress at Veterans Affairs
- Texas school chief ousted for handgun get $106K severance
- Kuwait shutters Shiite TV over owners ties to terror group
- Drivers divided over F1 halo cockpit device
- Scaramucci reports more than $50m in assets
- Bag it, tag it: How fans get Phish 'Baker's Dozen' doughnuts
- Fulfilling a 'Teenage Dream': Katy Perry to host MTV VMAs
- The Latest: Appeals court refuses to halt Texas execution
- Brazil church rejects abuse claims detailed in AP stories
- Poll: Brazil president's approval ratings hit new low, 5 pct
- Warming to worsen dead zones, algae blooms choking US waters
- World Swimming Championships Results
- $4.5B Oklahoma wind farm to supply power in 4 states
- Ford is expanding its Chariot shuttle service to NYC
- GE to cut 575 jobs at Pennsylvania plant, move work to Texas
- Fox spends bucks to poke fun at The New York Times
- Cyprus: Asylum claims get anti-immigrant group ship ejected
- UK judge OKs plan for ill baby Charlie to go to a hospice
- The Latest: House OKs $1.6B down payment for Trump's wall
- White House and congressional leaders scrap import-based tax
- Things to know about Foxconn plant coming to Wisconsin
- Rangers' Adrian Beltre on the brink of 3,000th career hit
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions tells AP he will continue to serve as long as President Donald Trump wants him to
- Markov leaves Canadiens to sign in KHL, may play in Olympics
- Former USA Luge slider Riley Stohr suspended 6 months
- England-South Africa 3rd Test Scoreboard
- Review: 'The Emoji Movie' may be meh, but it's not evil
- The Latest: AG tells AP he'll remain as long as Trump wants
- Boy Scout leader apologizes for Trump's political rhetoric
- Qatar says UN should play a role in resolving Gulf crisis
- Brazil police arrest former Petrobras CEO in graft probe
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Trump choice for Fed board says he likes rule change ideas
- Air bag inflator ruptures, driver killed in Florida crash
- Fund Q&A: Vanguard's new chief investment officer
- Irish War Cry is 5-2 favorite in $1M Haskell Invitational
- Langton wins US bobsled push championship
- Trump honors 1st responders of congressional baseball attack
- Tracy Morgan relishes post-crash chance to be 'better man'
- California zoo welcomes 5 baby flamingos after chick drought
- Shark bite sends woman snorkeling in Bahamas to hospital
- After years of silver, Spain's Belmonte has a taste for gold
- Starbucks to shutter all Teavana stores as sales disappoint
- Forbes: Amazon CEO Bezos was briefly the world's richest man
- The Latest: Prosecutor pleads not guilty in child porn case
- APNewsBreak: Contractor appeals delay border wall prototypes
- Senate panel moves bill to deter foreign meddling in US
- Psychologists not liable for CIA interrogations, lawyers say
- Wisconsin company sued in wrongful death lawsuit
- Big-mouth Broner aims to do more than talk against Garcia
- Troubled trucking firm faces scrutiny after Texas deaths
- Gulf Coast wind farms become essential for Texas wind energy
- Protection for pregnant workers bill signed in Massachusetts
- The Latest: Lawyer says Shkreli never bilked investors
- Rx for Dr. McDreamy: Boxing lessons this summer in Maine
- Alleged mastermind of Jamaican lottery scam pleads guilty
- Rust Belt Wisconsin looks to fill high-skill jobs at Foxconn
- Review: 'The Emoji Movie' may be meh, but it's not evil
- Sonny Bill Williams to miss 1st Bledisloe Cup test
- Bernhard Langer takes 1st-round lead in Senior British Open
- Officials testing Nogales wash after sewer pipeline break
- Showtime sets a Donald Trump cartoon from Stephen Colbert
- New deal reached to fix VA budget crisis after vets protest
- Government announces cleanup plan for NYC radioactive site
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- US says Iran space launch provocative, flouts UN resolution
- Polish leader says government will target media after courts
- Chinese billionaire who wanted to build United Nations center in Macau is convicted at New York bribery trial
- Mexico responds to US salmonella outbreak linked to papayas
- Big-spending Milan beats Craiova; Rooney quiet for Everton
- Hall of Famer Karrie Webb leads Ladies Scottish Open
- Facebook and Verizon advance while AstraZeneca dives
- Public memorial set for Australian woman killed by officer
- Chinese billionaire convicted in United Nations bribery case
- House passes $788B bill combining Pentagon budget, veterans programs, and $1.6B down payment on U.S.-Mexico wall
- Prosecutors: Menendez motion to dismiss charges 'meritless'
- Pence swears in Trump's choice for US ambassador to Japan
- Suri and McEvoy share lead at European Open
- Brazil defense minister: Troops to fight violence in Rio
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Report: School violence, bullying down in US public schools
- Georgia sheriff accused of exposing himself makes plea deal
- LA Galaxy fire coach Curt Onalfo, re-hire Sigi Schmid
- BC-GLF--Senior British Open Scores
- Senior White House aide tweets after expletive-laced interview: 'I sometimes use colorful language'; pledges to refrain
- Hundreds of street gang members rounded up in El Salvador
- House ethics panel investigating Guam Delegate Bordallo
- Russia sanctions bill heads to Trump after Senate's approval
- Intel's 2Q results top analyst views, lifting stock
- Trump's chief of staff in tight spot
- The Latest: Attorney says Oklahoma couple denies trafficking
- World Swimming Championships Results
- Apple kills iPod Nano, iPod Shuffle as music moves to phones
- The Latest: E. coli found after international pipe breaks
- Speaker Paul Ryan says House willing to negotiate a final health care bill with Senate to ease GOP senators' doubts
- Nationals rout Brewers, Blue Jays beat A's in 10 innings
- US orders relatives of American diplomats to leave Venezuelan capital ahead of controversial election
- UN urges Libyans to back political solution agreed by rivals
- US orders diplomats' families to leave Venezuelan capital
- All types of leaks: good, bad, gossipy, 'shiv in the ribs'
- 10K tourists to evacuate North Carolina island after outage
- The Latest: UN looking at next steps after bribery verdict
- US: 2 Mexican nationals convicted in federal agent's killing
- Matt Kuchar fights dizzy spells in Canadian Open
- Two GOP senators say House assurance on health bill insufficient, dealing blow to McConnell effort to pass legislation
- Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking
- Taiwan Headline News
- Tennis star's father pleads not guilty to molesting girls
- Deaths in Venezuela unrest hit 102 as polarizing vote nears
- Brazil rallies to tie Japan 1-1 in Tournament of Nations
- Fausse alerte! Yuan Yuan n’est pas enceinte
- Troubles in native Venezuela weigh on Cardinals' OF Martinez
- BC-GLF--Canadian Open Scores
- Typhoon Nesat poised to strike Taiwan as sea warning issued
- Japanese defense minister resigns over an alleged cover-up of military documents from U.N. peacekeeping operations
- Feds expand probe into Ford Explorer exhaust fume leaks
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases text of pared-down "Obamacare" repeal bill
- Cyborg's long journey to UFC glory could end in Anaheim
- Japan's defense chief quits over alleged document cover-up
- Deflated: Typhoon Nesat delays Hsinchu hot air balloon festival
- Oct. 2 trial date set in Kim Jong Nam's killing in Malaysia
- Texas puts prisoner to death for killing woman in 2004 after breaking into her apartment
- Ground workers strike at Toronto airport, Canada's busiest
- Lions look to turn tables on Hurricanes in Super Rugby semis
- 'Mindy Project' final season promises clarity on key romance
- Filipino fisherman goes missing as Typhoon Nesat barrels past Philippines
- Congressional Budget Office says 16 million more uninsured would result from GOP's pared-down health care bill
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- Super Rugby semifinal lineups
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- McAdoo finds different way to motivate Giants
- Dolphins owner Ross calls Marlins sale price 'unrealistic'
- Bills' Washington has learned from mistake after gun charge
- Johnson sets sights on 1,000 yards receiving, 1,000 rushing
- China closes sea for war games but information scarce
- Thailand-Taiwan industrial collaboration forum held in Bangkok
- Nationals hit 8 HRs to blast Brewers 15-2
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- 'Big hunt' for Russian hackers, but no obvious election link
- June Foray, voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, dead at 99
- AP Explains: What is Venezuela's constituent assembly?
- Indians finally looking like defending AL champs
- Australian women beat US 1-0 in Tournament of Nations
- A look at alleged Russian cybercriminals arrested in Europe
- Indian national security adviser in Beijing amid border spat
- Duterte says only empty tribal schools would be bombed
- Another Australian senator's eligibility under cloud
- Sarah Silverman's show asks divided US to give love a chance
- New Jersey agrees to new quarantine rules to end Ebola suit
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Top-seeded Jack Sock advances in Atlanta Open
- Schwarber powers streaking Cubs to 6-3 win over White Sox
- Lost, then found: Rare J.M. Barrie play published this week
- Pakistan court is set to rule on political fate of PM Sharif
- Newport Folk Festival kicks off 3 days of music
- Abuse victims to protest release of priest who raped boy
- Man killed in fair thrill ride wreck joined Marines week ago
- Teens bond over shared history of suffering from terrorism
- Trump heads to New York towns hit hard by gang violence
- Japan slaps emergency tariffs on imports of frozen US beef
- New Zealand warns against synthetic marijuana after 9 deaths
- Typhoon Nesat cancels weekend fun around Taiwan
- Photo of the Day: Swimming in Taipei metro
- Israeli police ban men under 50 from tense Jerusalem site
- Nissan-Renault at the top in first-half global vehicle sales
- Republican Senators McCain, Murkowski and Collins vote against key health care amendment
- Gardner homers, Judge cracks tooth, Yanks top Rays 6-5 in 11
- Senate rejects measure to repeal parts of Obama health law, dealing serious blow to GOP and Trump's agenda
- Official says government recaptures western district
- 'Walking Dead' panel called off for stuntman's funeral
- Leading Disney parks 'Imagineer' Martin Sklar dies at 83
- Foxconn deals requires Wisconsin to act soon on tax breaks
- Taiwan denies poaching in Indonesian waters
- 'Girls Trip' star says idea of working with Cosby is a joke
- Trump tweets '3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down' on health care
- Switzerland's UBS sees 2nd-quarter profit rise 14 percent
- Taiwanese students turned down by India due to Republic of China passports
- Australian women beat US 1-0 in Tournament of Nations
- India broaches 'development partnership' with China
- Five Taiwanese drug suspects sentenced to life by the Philippines
- Thousands of North Korean laborers in US-allied Gulf nations
- Credit Suisse earnings up 78 pct as new assets increase
- Taiwanese taxi company to use only electric cars
- Mainstream Model 3 holds promise _ and peril _ for Tesla
- What we know about Tesla's new Model 3 sedan
- Asian shares slide as Wall St tech swoon weighs on sentiment
- Thousands of North Korean laborers in US-allied Gulf nations
- APNewsBreak: 10 at Yellowstone to be punished for harassment
- Countries where North Korea makes money despite sanctions
- Air France-KLM profits up amid high traffic, cost cuts
- South Korean leader adopts dog saved from possible slaughter
- Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from serving because of corruption allegations
- Employer: Utah woman killed on cruise was trusted adviser
- Emergency services say some 50 people are injured after a commuter train crashed in a station in northeastern Barcelona
- Rio's Olympics 1 year later: The good, the bad and the ugly
- Jayhawks preparing for trip to Italy with new-look roster
- Psychologists fight blame for CIA's interrogation tactics
- GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate's bid to repeal 'Obamacare'
- Gas storage deemed safe after blowout but challenge looms
- The Latest: Pakistan high court disqualifies PM from serving
- Spain: 50 injured in train station accident in Barcelona
- Barclays puts more cash aside for mis-selling claims
- Man charged with fatal Oakland warehouse fire seeks bail
- Russia sanctions bill gets heavy support, heads to Trump
- India bats again despite 309-run lead vs. Sri Lanka
- TSMC will not follow Foxconn’s example
- The Latest: 40 injured, 1 seriously, in Spanish train crash
- The Latest: Jordan charges Israeli embassy guard with murder
- Quake destruction at Nepal temples a boon for woodcarvers
- Land warning issued for Typhoon Nesat
- New Zealand to appeal decision on Sonny Bill Williams ban
- Eni returns to profit in second quarter as output grew
- The winner list of photography contest “Beauty! Keelung Peace Island” released
- Migrant boat sinks off Turkey, at least 7 dead
- White House tensions catch fire with Scaramucci interviews
- AP Interview: Roma's US president issues stadium ultimatum
- Indonesia watchdog says execution of Nigerian was unlawful
- Sessions says he's staying, will fight for Trump's agenda
- Taiwan tycoon starts 2-year jail term over food safety scandal
- Suspected Afghan Taliban member indicted in Germany
- Ferrari agrees multi-year deal to supply Sauber F1 engines
- UN rights office voices concern over Venezuela violence
- Trump headed to Long Island to trumpet MS-13 crackdown
- All types of leaks: good, bad, gossipy, 'shiv in the ribs'
- Robber sent to hospital after swallowing nine diamonds
- Russia's Foreign Ministry orders number of US diplomats cut, seizes recreational retreat in response to U.S. sanctions.
- An official says two adolescents are in custody on suspicion of arson over the wildfires in the southeast of France
- OBike brings traffic chaos to Taipei
- Russia orders cut in US diplomats in reaction to sanctions
- The Latest: Pelosi applauds GOP's defeat on health care
- 2 boys in custody suspected of arson over French wildfires
- Court raises chances of diesel bans in German city
- "The Back Door" singer Menard dead at 85
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - July 28
- Not much progress reported on effort to overhaul tax code
- Red Bull's Ricciardo best in 1st practice for Hungarian GP
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 7/31/2017
- China gives villager death sentence over massacre of 19
- Simone Biles shares goofy video after wisdom teeth surgery
- Treasury chief: UK may need 3-year transition after Brexit
- Cram school background check reprieve for foreigners
- 77-pound tortoise back with NY family after wandering away
- Croatian taxis protest Uber at height of tourism season
- O.J. Simpson won't be invited to USC practices, functions
- Man sentenced for punching officer at Elizabeth Smart event
- AP Photos: Vets help zoo animals rescued from Syria
- The Latest: Malta's premier sees tide turning against Brexit
- Authorities seize 3 tons of pangolin scales in Ivory Coast
- Ruff day: 12-year-old dog rescued after falling into bay
- Merck tops Street 2Q forecasts
- In Zimbabwe, Mugabe's wife positions as possible successor
- Officials say 7,000 Islamic State affiliates remain in Iraq
- AP PHOTOS: Scenes beneath the midnight sun in the Arctic
- The Latest: EU 'vigilant' on new US sanctions on Russia
- EU to spend millions training, equipping Libyan coast guards
- Remains of 24 US servicemen recovered from WWII battlefield
- Italy approves hotly contested vaccine program
- Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood buy wedding gifts for fans
- Taiwan’s southeast to shut down for Typhoon Nesat Saturday afternoon
- The Latest: EU to spend millions training,
- American Airlines beats Street 2Q forecasts
- Myanmar court agrees to speed up trial of journalists
- US military chopper makes emergency landing in Austria
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- British driver totals Ferrari an hour after purchase
- IS claims deadly attack in north against US-backed force
- Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor
- Exxon misses 2Q profit forecasts
- Stokes cuts loose for England as Philander ill again
- US economy expanded at 2.6 percent rate in April-June period, more than doubling first quarter growth
- US economy expanded at solid 2.6 percent rate in Q2
- US employment costs grew slower in second quarter
- Hurricane Hilary downgraded to tropical storm in Pacific
- Government revises GDP growth up slightly over past 3 years
- Romanian Orthodox priest removed for suspected sex grooming
- High court affirms new trial for man imprisoned for 36 years
- Spain moves to block Catalan bid to fast-track independence
- Woman charged with attacking husband with ax as kids fled
- McCain, fighting cancer, turns on GOP and kills health bill
- Dutch fund for women's sexual health tops $300 million
- Mukund, Kohli push India lead to 498 in 1st test v Sri Lanka
- Philippines: Only 60 militants sill fighting in Marawi siege
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Parents of student sue University of Alabama over suicide
- 83-year-old woman, her son charged in murder-for-hire plot
- Markets Right Now: Stocks start lower as retailers drop
- 5th person dies trying to cross Rio Grande into Texas
- Russian deputy PM's refused entry to EU airspace
- Haiti gives garment workers pay raise short of union demands
- The Latest: Governor to review sex crimes civil commitments
- Linkin Park singer's wife opens about husband's death
- Britain lifts laptop ban on some flights from Turkey
- Defense lawyer: Shkreli would lose $65 million if convicted
- Former judge in 'kids for cash' case receives appeal hearing
- US stocks follow other global markets lower
- EPA OKs pollution controls on new diesel Jeeps, Ram pickups
- Slovak far-right leader charged with using neo-Nazi symbols
- Slaying suspect nabbed after stiffing cabbie, officials say
- 9 bodies found piled in Mexican border city Nuevo Laredo
- Germany: 1 dead after knife attack at Hamburg supermarket
- Allman's final music 'obvious farewell' but full of life
- Speaker Ryan on failure of health bill in Senate: 'I am disappointed and frustrated, but we should not give up.'
- Dull, Boring and Bland forge an international alliance
- Muslim woman targeted in tirade wants attacker rehired
- Kansas man convicted of rape faces child exploitation charge
- Amid transfer boom, UEFA eyes stricter club spending rules
- Old South grandeur, leavened with a cold look at slavery
- Man faces preliminary murder charge in Indiana officer death
- Marine dog with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
- Raines, Bagwell, Pudge, Selig and Schuerholz ready for HOF
- The Latest: Construction company digs at site of cable break
- Cyprus champion APOEL fires Dutch coach 2 months into job
- In shooting simulator, fairgoers aim from police perspective
- The Latest: Police: 1 attacker in German market stabbings
- Macedonian and US troops start joint military exercise
- Man sentenced for killing 82-year-old grandma who raised him
- EU court orders Poland to halt logging in ancient forest
- Japan says North Korea has fired what appears to be a missile, could land in waters off Japan
- Former Omaha officer surrenders to face assault charge
- Toronto airport warns labor strike may affect flights
- Nebraska liquor sales increase in towns near reservation
- Chief prosecutor: At least 114 deaths in Venezuela crisis
- Japan: NKorea fires possible missile, could land off Japan
- The Latest: Wisconsin governor pitches Foxconn benefits
- Obama-era retirement savings program for workers gets the ax
- Mexico turns in 7 marines for kidnapping charges
- A Soyuz space capsule carrying an American, a Russian and an Italian blasts off for the International Space Station.
- Frat at Missouri sued over alleged near-fatal hazing case
- Manuel backs up historic Olympic win with world championship
- Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab
- Watchdog group seeks probe into EPA chief Pruitt's travel
- Some bones found at Philadelphia work site are missing
- Police give naloxone to dog that got into owner's oxycodone
- A look at who might be Pakistan's next prime minister
- Formula E sees brighter future as Mercedes, Porsche sign up
- Court lifts order blocking Arkansas abortion pill law
- Laurene Powell Jobs, Steve Jobs' widow, buys The Atlantic
- Russia's new UN envoy: World faces 'unprecedented threats'
- UK fire tests show 82 buildings have failed cladding systems
- US ag secretary: Current farm visa program "unworkable"
- The Latest: Some rides re-opening at Ohio State Fair
- Man who thought mom was possessed pleads guilty in her death
- History buffs celebrate forgotten Revolutionary War general
- The Latest: Colombia: Temporary legal status for Venezuelans
- Thai man living in Florida found dead along Oklahoma highway
- Capsules of Class of 2017 Hall of Fame inductees
- Lottery luck strikes twice for Quebec man who won millions
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- US imposes new ballistic missile sanctions on Iran in response to launch of rocket into space.
- Colombia: Temporary legal status for Venezuelans amid crisis
- George Clooney threatens prosecution over pics of baby twins
- US hits Iran with more sanctions in response to space launch
- Failed: France's only state de-radicalization center closes
- Kevin Durant arrives in India as NBA tries to grow game
- FDA to target addictive levels of nicotine in cigarettes
- Turkish court frees 7 newspaper staff, keeps 6 in jail
- The Latest: House approves $3.9B for VA shortfall
- Fumes force Austin police to pull Ford Explorers off patrol
- House overwhelmingly backs intelligence bill
- No bail reduction in California crash recorded on Instagram
- British media are reporting that 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died
- The Latest: Chief says slain officer was trying to help
- Sri Lankans who left anti-immigrant ship sent back to Cyprus
- Trump to hold West Virginia campaign rally on Aug. 3
- Ivanka Trumps has private lunch with UN chief Guterres
- Pentagon official says US believes that NKorea launch appears to have been intercontinental ballistic missile
- Wisconsin woman sues Mars in chocolate trademark dispute
- Lawyer says juror might have stolen opioid evidence at trial
- Family spokeswoman: British baby Charlie Gard has died
- 1 killed, 4 injured as car plows into crowd in Helsinki
- US Rep. John Delaney of Maryland to run for president
- US: NKorea launch was an intercontinental ballistic missile
- Sluggish but durable: 5 things about US economy's expansion
- The Latest: Trump arrives in NY to talk immigration, crime
- Wells Fargo paying $80 million over customer car insurance
- Cheers! Czech soccer club shapes dugouts like beer cans
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Worker at brain rehab clinic sentenced for patient sex abuse
- Doctor: Killer was mentally ill, couldn't control himself
- McCain's office says he will return to Arizona to start radiation and chemotherapy; will return to D.C. in September
- Authorities: Prisoner abducts, kills warden's stepdaughter
- The Latest: Former Omaha officer's bail set at $25,000
- Activists want broader probe of man shot in back by police
- The Latest: AG hopes gang issue patches things up with Trump
- Court says Flint residents can sue Michigan over bad water
- Faces of Concussions: Football families share lives with CTE
- McCain returns to Arizona for cancer treatment
- Faces of Concussions: Football families share lives with CTE
- Trump says Congress should have approved health care repeal 'but you can't have everything'
- 2 men convicted in synagogue fire bombings get prison
- World Swimming Championships Results
- Boy charged with sexually assaulting 5 classmates at school
- Tree tents get campers off the ground and into the air
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: Judge lowers bail for 1 charged in Oakland fire
- California shark attack survivor recalls fighting off beast
- The Latest: Expert: Chicago, LA in range of North Korea ICBM
- The Latest: US VP Pence offers condolences for Charlie Gard
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- No suspension for Michigan judge who locked up 3 siblings
- Pope Francis tweets prayers for parents of Charlie Gard, the baby who died of a rare disease
- Massachusetts gov signs bill making changes to marijuana law
- Ex-Mexican official indicted in Chicago cartel-secrets case
- World Swimming Championships Results
- US beats Spain 13-6 to defend water polo title at worlds
- Judge dismisses suit against delayed Chicago-area soda tax
- APNewsBreak: Honolulu high-rise had outdated fire alarms
- North Carolina man fails to prove innocence in 1994 murder
- Real estate brokerage Redfin jumps in stock market debut
- Mayor demands immediate solution to Rome's water woes
- Grizzly killed after breaking into kitchens in Alaska town
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Balloon festival takes to skies near Trump golf course
- House heads home facing a long to-do list in September
- Amazon and Starbucks sink while Align Technology climbs
- APNewsBreak: Neighbor: Couple marking anniversary on cruise
- 19 attorneys general seek military transgender protections
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Troops deploy in Rio de Janeiro amid increasing violence
- White House says it will strive to answer all lawmakers
- The Latest: 'Pharma Bro' jury to begin deliberations Monday
- Latest: Judge denies motion to stop gas facility reopening
- Killer of 2, including 12-year-old on scooter, gets prison
- Vacation blackout: Power outage hits North Carolina islands
- The Latest: Judge lets CIA interrogation lawsuit proceed
- Trump tweets he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus
- Langer shares lead at rainy, windy Senior British Open
- Pence to visit Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro
- The Latest: $1M bail for mom, son, in murder-for-hire plot
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- Demands for sex, bias against women at some national parks
- BC-US--Index, US
- Column: What's in a name? A lot for synchronized swimming
- Column: What's in a name? A lot for synchronized swimming
- The Latest: Officers: Teen in Instagram crash combative
- A wild week highlights White House, Congress divide
- Katie Couric leaving the former Yahoo news website
- Cristie Kerr shoots 73 to take Ladies Scottish Open lead
- The Latest: Former UN ambassador at Senate intelligence
- Ashley Chesters takes lead as European Open play suspended
- Institute wants to create transplant organs for injured vets
- Dallas-area boy, 4, reunited with lost Teddy Bear at airport
- Kenyan legislator charged with inciting evictions of farmers
- Mississippi: Federal probe requested in man's shooting death
- Regional rights body tells Argentina to free jailed activist
- Nicaragua to once again revive old damage claim against US
- Moody's upgrades Cyprus a notch to Ba3 on strong growth
- Scott Dixon seeks to build IndyCar lead at a favorite course
- John Isner advances to BB&T Atlanta Open semifinals
- The Latest: 4 nuclear deal nations decry Iran's space launch
- The Latest: Cook County's soda tax to begin next week
- Court: FAA must reconsider regulating airline seat size
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- New White House chief of staff is battle-toughened leader
- Predators sign C Ryan Johansen to 8-year, $64 million deal
- New White House chief of staff is battle-toughened leader
- In second season, Cards' Nkemdiche ready to become true pro
- WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT
- Matt Kuchar rallies; Martin Flores leads RBC Canadian Open
- North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has observed second ICBM test, says launch demonstrates surprise attack capability
- RBC Canadian Open tournament director McLaughlin suspended
- Lawyer says teenagers wrongly detained in gang crackdown
- Top of the world: Bob Bradley sees huge potential in LAFC
- Broncos lose linebacker Shane Ray for 6 to 8 weeks
- AP NewsBreak: MLB plans Asian, England games for '19, '20
- BC-GLF--Ladies Scottish Open Scores
- Trump pushes out Priebus, names Kelly WH chief of staff
- BC-GLF--Senior British Open Scores
- California appeals court temporarily blocks restart of Los Angeles natural gas storage facility 18 months after blowout
- White House says Trump intends to sign bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia and bars him from easing the penalties
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- The Latest: Trump to sign bill for new sanctions on Russia
- Lifetime movie 'Flint' dramatizes city's water crisis
- Typhoon Nesat to strengthen, bring torrential rain to eastern Taiwan
- Jones-Cormier rematch headlines outstanding UFC 214 card
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- Jonathan Dos Santos thrilled to join brother Gio with Galaxy
- Parker leads Sparks over Stars
- Tanaka perfect into 6th, Yanks top Rays 6-1 to regain lead
- Today in History
- Sewage system failures plague Mexican tourist destinations
- LEADING OFF: Beltre nears 3,000th hit, KC tries for 10th W
- AP Explains: What's behind Venezuela's constituent assembly?
- Elizabeth Smart finally ready for a movie to tell her story
- Schools, offices to close across Taiwan due to typhoon
- Parker leads Sparks over Stars
- Suter's strong outing lifts Brewers past Cubs 2-1
- Royals make it 9 against Red Sox
- Orioles acquire Hellickson for Kim and Double-A pitcher
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders
- BC-BBO--3000 Hits
- Producers: No end in sight for 'Outlander' as season 3 nears
- Union: 4th incident in 3 months at El Dorado, Kansas prison
- Elizabeth Smart finally ready for a movie to tell her story
- Pakistan party holds meeting to consider PM successor
- Sri Lanka set imposing 550 to win 1st test vs. India
- Hiker dies in East Taiwan mountains ahead of Typhoon Nesat
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-CRI--Sri Lanka-India Scoreboard
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Sri Lanka, China sign long delayed $1.5 billion port deal
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Wacha, Gyorko lead Cardinals to 1-0 win over Diamondbacks
- Island businesses fret about power outage losses
- Trump's six-month stall sparks a White House shake-up
- Homeland security secretary replaces Priebus at White House
- Roadside bomb in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 5
- It's not always "You're fired" when Trump forces people out
- John Kelly brings military bearing to White House staff
- Sessions and Trump talk need to fight transnational gang
- After health bill crashes, McConnell just wants to 'move on'
- McCain first saves, then kills health care repeal bill
- Obama's health care law still needs some patchwork
- Congress and White House operate in different worlds
- Only a cat seems to have more lives than 'Obamacare'
- Royals make it 9 against Red Sox
- Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars
- Fresh faces: Half of US roster could change for World Cup
- Typhoon Nesat disrupts air travel around Taiwan
- North Korean ICBM launches dim South's hopes for talks
- Gogoro launches the first solar-powered battery-swapping station
- Family of woman slain on cruise ship "devastated"
- Albania soccer federation deplores fan extradition to Serbia
- Jessica Williams says it's a great time to be actor of color
- Floods hit southwest Taiwan ahead of Typhoon Nesat
- Iran says US navy fires warning shots near its vessels
- Protesters clash with London riot police over man's death
- Durant sets new record _ in India
- Alleged Russian hacker's arrest caps long cybercrime career
- Tropical storm Haitang to follow hot on the heels of Typhoon Nesat
- Super Rugby Playoffs Glance
- Century-old battle in Belgium sums up horrors of World War I
- Crusaders beat Chiefs 27-13 in Super Rugby semifinal
- Spain: 300 evacuated as forest fire burns 1,000 hectares
- Cambodia hands three more Taiwanese fraud suspects over to China
- Spokesman: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hospitalized for routine checkup
- Spokesman: Palestinian leader in hospital for routine tests
- 7 staff members of opposition newspaper leave Turkish jail
- AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
- Hamburg stabbing suspect known as radical, mentally unstable
- Ferrari's Vettel fastest in final practice for Hungarian GP
- Felipe Massa pulls out of Hungarian GP, replaced by Di Resta
- India thrash Sri Lanka by 304 runs in 1st test
- Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing 4 new abortion restrictions, including ban on a common second trimester procedure.
- Federal judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing abortion laws
- Typhoon Nesat lands in Northeast Taiwan’s Suao
- Spain pulls 60 migrants from 3 boats in Strait of Gibraltar
- The Latest: Iranian committee discusses US sanctions package
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Taiwan takes Sunday off for two storms
- Bus passengers and residents evacuated in southern Taiwan due to Typhoon Nesat
- Analysis: Jerusalem shrine crisis hardens leaders' positions
- Egypt sentences 8 to death in police killings
- The Latest: Sharif supporters in rally in Pakistani capital
- England leads South Africa by 198 runs in 3rd test
- Fire at a small cake factory in Vietnam's capital kills 8
- Podolski scores twice in J-League debut as Kobe beats Omiya
- Ship sets record for earliest crossing of Northwest Passage
- Venezuela crisis enters new phase with Sunday vote
- AP Analysis: North Korea's 2nd ICBM test augurs a new normal
- Nations agree to boost fight against IS in Southeast Asia
- EU executive branch files complaint against Poland
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT
- Maine expanding program to vaccinate raccoons in the wild
- 4 arrested in Sydney raids to stop terror attack
- The Latest: Icebreaker sets record for NW Passage transit
- Pakistan ruling party says deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif names ex-minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as his successor
- The Latest: Flotilla departs to counter anti-migrant boat
- Chicago giving departing inmates overdose-reversing drug
- Turkmenistan bans cars for a day to promote bikes, health
- California seeks to solutions to homeless sex offender rate
- NYC to at-home pet boarders: Legally, you're in the doghouse
- Official says Taliban assault kills 12 police
- Usain Bolt is down to his last, blazing curtain call
- Public gardens work to pass on prized horticultural skills
- GOP fears political fallout after health care 'epic fail'
- Gold lunar module stolen from Neil Armstrong museum in Ohio
- Yemeni rebels say targeted UAE ship of Saudi-led coalition
- Celebrated photo editor John Morris dies at 100 in Paris
- TV reporter filming in Polish forest attacked by loggers
- Report: 19-year-old migrant stabs bus driver in Italy
- Stadium stampede kills 2 at soccer match in South Africa
- Caeleb Dressel begins possible huge night with 50 free gold
- Albuquerque startup developing material for hydrogen cars
- Experts trying to determine how whale died on Cape Cod
- Coroner: Blunt force trauma killed teen on state fair ride
- 14 dead after suicide bombing in northeastern Nigeria
- Daughter of comedian Stan Laurel dies at 89
- Authorities: 6 dead in Colombia mining accident
- Report: 4 US-backed Syrian rebels defect to government
- Kenyan media: Unknown gunmen attack Kenyan VP's home
- Companies say Apple removed their privacy apps from China
- Judge in officer's second mistrial: 'Justice was done'
- Sjostrom wins 50 fly, sets word record in 50 free at worlds
- %headline(Pakistan: Veteran lawmaker designated prime minister
- Pakistan: Veteran lawmaker designated prime minister
- Lots of tickets remain for Mayweather-McGregor _ at a price
- American Caeleb Dressel becomes 1st swimmer to win 3 gold medals in one night at the world championships
- The Latest: Union says prison disturbance resolved quickly
- Lebanese held in Iran ends hunger strike
- Wozniacki faces Siniakova in Bastad final
- Dog finds help for 2 Utah girls struck by lightning
- Bernhard Langer takes 4-shot lead in Senior British Open
- Police in Brazil evict homeless families from under overpass
- Trump threat: End health payments unless there's an overhaul
- Karrie Webb, Sei Young Kim share Ladies Scottish Open lead
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Overton's 150 Results
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Russia derides Tillerson statement on sanctions
- Missing 115-year-old tortoise returned to New Mexico owner
- Will Power wins pole for Sunday's Honda Indy 200
- Croatia beats host Hungary to win water polo world title
- Jordan Smith grabs European Open lead going into final day
- BC-GLF--Ladies Scottish Open Scores
- World Swimming Championships Results
- Graham Rahal seeks another win on home course at Mid-Ohio
- JFK's global impact being captured with new interactive map
- High diving seems like great fun, but fear is always there
- Marta mentors Brazilian and Orlando Pride teammate Camila
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Gardner's walk-off single leads Yankees past Rays, 5-4
- Charley Hoffman take 1-shot lead in RBC Canadian Open
- Nestle told to review pumping impact on Michigan wetlands
- Minor league baseball team pays homage to Bruce Springsteen
- Youth movement over, Steelers defense now all grown up
- NASCAR XFINITY-US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol Results
- AMC green-lights series based on satiric novel 'Dietland'
- Good Samaritan produces stunning victory in Jim Dandy
- Orlando City FC-Atlanta United, Sums
- Bears' Howard looking for more after big rookie season
- Phoenix infant dies in hot car _ second such death in city
- Canada's tainted-blood scandal subject of TV miniseries
- Froggatt, Gruffudd relish role departures in TV's 'Liar'
- Funeral held for disabled man who drowned as teens laughed
- Trump tweets about his disappointments: China, GOP senators
- Known for drama chops, Nicole Kidman is dying to do a comedy
- Iglesias, Boyd lead Tigers to 5-3 victory over Astros
- Isner, Harrison advance to BB&T Atlanta Open final
- Claire Smith, Rachel Robinson honored at Doubleday Field
- Thousands evacuated, extensive power outages as typhoon hits Taiwan
- Lukai, une autre langue nationale de Taiwan
- Man accused of kidnapping student loses teaching license
- Roosters move up in NRL with win over North Queensland
- Sharpton: Trump comments encourage police violence
- Charlo, Olympians Warren, Taylor win on Broner-Garcia card
- Baseball Capsules
- Dallas to host 2018 NHL draft at American Airlines Center
- Train services in Taiwan will restart on Sunday afternoon
- Taipei Metro service resumes on Sunday
- Typhoon injures 81 in Taiwan as another storm approaches
- Taiwan’s annual medical expense for treating HIV/AIDS estimated to exceed NT$6 billion in 2021
- Chinese president oversees military parade in show of might
- Mikey Garcia outpoints Adrien Broner to remain undefeated
- Philippine mayor, 6 others killed in raid linked to drugs
- Taiwan beats China and wins women´s tug of war gold medal
- Pioneering researcher on the brain's 'plasticity' has died
- US bombers fly in S. Korea after North's 2nd ICBM test
- LEADING OFF: Hall of a day for Bagwell, Pudge, Raines
- Today in History
- Venezuela leader: Will use new assembly to go after foes
- AP Explains: What's behind Venezuela's constituent assembly?
- UFC headed to China for the first time for November card
- Daniel Royer scores twice, Red Bulls beat Impact 4-0
- BC-SOC--Mexican Results
- BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- EVA Air flights affected by over 500 crew members taking leave Monday
- Analysis: Jerusalem shrine crisis hardens leaders' positions
- Picasso's ceramics exhibited in Taipei
- Pakistani parliament to elect new PM on Tuesday
- In North Korea, a generation gap grows behind the propaganda
- In North Korea, a generation gap grows behind the propaganda
- Known for drama chops, Nicole Kidman is eager to do comedy
- Climber retreating from mountain killed after falling into ravine
- Typhoon Nesat causes damage to 38 schools in Taiwan
- Pope's choir launches US tour as it seeks to recapture glory
- First Tesla taxi services available soon in Taiwan
- 20,000 flee spectacular fire at music festival in Barcelona
- Suspect in July 12 arson at Phoenix youth center arrested