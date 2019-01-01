英文新聞列表 English News List
- TEST TEST
- 10 more mass graves uncovered in restive central Congo
- Queen Elizabeth II to see an increase in official funding
- UK leader: 'major national investigation' into use of high-rise cladding should take place after London high-rise fire
- The Latest: May calls for major investigation of cladding
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- AP Explains: Who is Salahuddin, rebel named terrorist by US?
- Lions coach Gatland defends Henderson after 31-31 draw
- Scottish leader to speak on 2nd independence referendum
- Rascal Flatts surprises bride and groom at wedding reception
- Romania: police find 91 migrants from Syria, Iraq in truck
- Germany praises nuclear deal with Iran
- Jury to deliberate in Nemtsov murder case
- Financial exec replaces Isinbayeva at Russian doping agency
- Girl who fell from NY amusement park ride out of hospital
- Taiwanese nurse group infuriated by dancers' skimpy outfits at Golden Melody
- Pension system safe until 2050: Taiwan official
- Court cancels Uber ban in Czech 2nd largest city of Brno
- The Moth, a global storytelling initiative, turns 20
- Uber makes it easier to arrange trips for other riders
- 51 migrants presumed dead after abandonment in Niger desert
- Indian PM Modi meets his Dutch counterpart for talks
- Trump attacks media in flurry of early morning tweets
- Maersk says its IT system is down
- Germany, Iran call for negotiations in crisis with Qatar
- Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk says its IT systems have been disrupted by hacking
- Thai court reverses verdict against alleged 'Popcorn Gunman'
- Registration opens for group wedding at Taipei Children’s Amusement Park
- Global Forecast-Asia
- APNewsBreak: Family to sue, says white officer's shooting of black man in Louisiana fit pattern of racist behavior
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon delays legislation that would have sought a second independence referendum
- LaVar Ball appears at WWE event, son LaMelo uses slur
- Supreme Court orders new look at Colorado voucher program
- APNewsBreak: Family to sue over black man's shooting
- Hackers strike across Europe, sparking widespread disruption
- Justices to hear dispute over seizing Iran artifacts
- FIFA corruption mystery revealed in leak of World Cup probe
- Justices to review New Jersey bid for legal sports betting
- Pentagon says US has seen chemical weapons activity at Syrian air base used in past chemical attack
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street
- The Latest: Scottish leader delays second independence vote
- UK Treasury chief: keep British economy 'anchored' in Europe
- Colombia takes big step to peace as rebels lay down guns
- Kinderdijk windmills a must-see on any trip to Holland
- Supreme Court won't hear appeal over FBI abuse claims
- APNewsBreak: Family to sue over black man's shooting
- Polish police chief fired after far-right attack
- Merkel ally becomes governor of most populous German state
- Sightseeing on a 500-mile-a-day road trip? You can do it!
- Malinga faces action after responding to minster's criticism
- Consumer confidence rises in June
- Longtime editor of venerable Yale Review stepping down
- Ask Brianna: How can I lessen the financial pain of moving?
- Serena's latest shot: pregnant and nude on magazine cover
- US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil rises
- The Latest: Man held in Italy for alleged migrant torture
- Pandora CEO Tim Westergren departs
- German museum presents artworks from collector's trove
- Facebook now deleting 66K posts a week in anti-hate campaign
- US says Myanmar no longer among worst on human trafficking
- Pakistan holds collective burial for 130 killed in fuel fire
- The Latest: Ryan has faith McConnell can save health bill
- Ukraine's prime minister says cyberattack 'unprecedented' but 'vital systems haven't been affected'
- The Latest: Family sues over black man's shooting by officer
- Egypt army: 12 vehicles destroyed crossing from Libya
- Slavia Prague signs midfielders Danny, Altintop, Rotan
- NYC subway station evacuated after smoke, loss of power
- South Africa re-opens apartheid-era case of activist's death
- The Latest: Ukraine premier: Cyberattack 'unprecedented'
- Mexico consumer agency targets airline bag fees, delays
- New Zealand promises to do 'right thing' with America's Cup
- Israel security chief: Agency strikes back at online hackers
- Italy goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu leaves PSG for Torino
- New Trump rules on Cuba travel leaves winners and losers
- The Latest: Provocateur targets CNN with hidden camera video
- GOP infighting stalls budget plan
- Haley says warning to Syria also aimed at Russia and Iran
- FIFA has published investigator Michael Garcia's report into World Cup bidding won by Russia and Qatar
- House panel weighs privatizing air traffic control
- Utah Sen. Mike Lee becomes 5th GOP senator to oppose starting health care bill debate in latest blow to party leaders
- Review: USA Gymnastics needs 'culture change' to stop abuse
- Merck says new type of cholesterol drug worked in big study
- German city of Wuppertal to evacuate 11-story building because of exterior insulation similar to London's Grenfell Tower
- The Latest: Missing California boy's father appears in court
- 'Embarrassing' Berlin police removed from G20 security duty
- Prosecutor not saying yet if he'll try cop for 3rd time
- Road bomb in Kenya's Lamu County kills 8, including 4 kids
- Nuke commission: Safety records falsified at Vermont Yankee
- Q&A: Controversy lingers after $1.7B cleanup of Hudson River
- Alabama military post says in tweet it is on lockdown amid reports of possible active shooter.
- Military post tweets it's on lockdown, possible shooter
- The Latest: Trial date set for California suit against Cosby
- The Latest: Southern California blaze grows substantially
- The Latest: Emergency brakes went on before NYC derailment
- Trump holds first talks with Ireland's new prime minister
- UN envoy hopes key new meetings will spur Syria peace talks
- At least 13 killed in violence in southeast Turkey
- IMF trims economic forecast for US
- United Nations says it has concluded rebel disarmament process in Colombia
- Man charged with threatening Florida lawmaker on Facebook
- Greek garbage collectors extend protest as trash mounds grow
- UN: Colombia disarmament process for individual arms ends
- Amnesty International won't comply with Hungary NGO law
- German city evacuates apartment block over insulation worry
- The Latest: Military post on lockdown, possible shooter
- Stars make Niemi buyout official, cap hit to cover 2 seasons
- History of chemical weapons' use in Syria's civil war
- Rain frustrates Djokovic at Eastbourne
- Mali bishop pledges to make cardinal's ceremony amid scandal
- Major veterans' groups voice concern over Senate health bill
- Egg executives in salmonella case must report to prison
- Wisconsin senator's health care stance welcomed back home
- 80-year-old woman attacked, mauled by rabid bobcat in garden
- UK doctors' union calls for change in abortion law
- Kissinger: Chaos in the west could give boost to Russia
- Hydrogen water shots, pine tree oil chocolate at food show
- A look at some of the firms, agencies hit by the cyberattack
- Judge upholds St. Louis Zoo gun ban; opponents vow to appeal
- Nestle to buy back $21 billion in its own stock by 2020
- Famed lawyer F. Lee Bailey files again for bankruptcy
- North Carolina man sentenced to life in foiled terror plot
- Amy Silverstein explores friendship in 'My Glory' memoir
- Protests, looting, gov't offices burned in Venezuela
- Mobster once charged in '78 heist pleads guilty to arson
- Austria 'keeper Almer out indefinitely after knee surgery
- Big delivery: South Carolina mom gives birth to 14-pound son
- GOP health bill: Big tax cuts for rich, not much for others
- Officials at Alabama military post say a lockdown has been lifted after reports of active shooter; no injuries reported
- Lacking votes, Senate GOP leaders abruptly delay vote on health care bill until after July 4th recess
- EPA chief met with Dow CEO before deciding on pesticide ban
- The Latest: Christie encouraged court reviewing betting case
- Amy Silverstein explores friendship in 'My Glory' memoir
- Family of train crash victim files wrongful death lawsuit
- 13 Puerto Ricans accused in $1.5M Social Security fraud case
- 1 of Contador's support riders for Tour fails doping test
- Yellen says reforms have made financial system safer
- Greek weapons enthusiast charged over balcony shooting range
- Outdoor Channel star sentenced for poaching in Wyoming
- Romania: US soldier critically injured after electric shock
- Penn State child abuse research center to open in September
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- NYC subway station reopens after Superstorm Sandy flooding
- Top Colombian official charged in US with money laundering
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Macron invites Trump to Bastille Day to honor US WWI troops
- Pennsylvania auto salvage yard destroyed in dramatic fire
- Darden CEO: Millennials still enjoy chains like Olive Garden
- Germany beats England on penalties, into U21 Euros final
- 3 Chicago officers indicted on conspiracy charges in alleged cover-up of black teen Laquan McDonald's fatal shooting
- Brazil president calls corruption charge against him "fiction," says no proof he received bribes
- Florida bitcoin processing boss gets over 5 years in prison
- Mossad launches fund to invest in firms developing spy tech
- 3 Chicago police officers indicted in Laquan McDonald case
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Trump administration moves to withdraw clean-water rule
- Florida governor, prosecutor fight heads to state high court
- Dizzee Rascal goes all the way in on rap on new album
- FDA takes steps to boost generic competition, limit prices
- US commerce secretary backs free trade deal with Europe
- Amazon's hiring binge to extend to Michigan with 1,600 jobs
- Fox Sports, Facebook team up to stream Champions League
- Getaway driver pleads guilty in random Pennsylvania killings
- Senator wants to know if his communications were intercepted
- Agent Jorge Mendes appears before judge in Falcao tax probe
- New president's politicking raises ethics flags
- Australian bull rider improving in Wyoming hospital
- Suspect in slayings of sisters to be brought back to Boston
- Science groups ask Trump to retain advisory board integrity
- State: 111 terminally ill end lives under new California law
- Singer Rory Feek to perform again after wife Joey's death
- The Latest: Brazil president: corruption charge a 'fiction'
- Real estate broker accused of taking items from home
- Travelers Championship had atmosphere US Open was lacking
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Sheriff: Altercation over dead raccoon prompted shooting
- Hillary Clinton tells librarians they protect truth, facts
- Christie says he won't meet with 'Dog' over bail reform
- The Latest: Chicago police cite reforms after 3 indicted
- House votes overwhelmingly to back NATO mutual defense pact
- FIFA: No improper activity by Qatar but conduct questioned
- FBI locates car related to missing Chinese scholar case
- Arizona Supreme Court to rule on same-sex parental rights
- Heat a possible factor in 12 Maricopa County deaths
- Supreme Court term ended much different than it began
- Universal presses bid to void music deal with Prince estate
- Watchdog clears park service in inauguration disputes
- Commander of Alabama military post says 911 calls about potential active shooter prompted lockdown; no shooter found
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- Von Furstenberg, in her 'third act,' focuses on philanthropy
- 'John Wick,' 'Dragon Tattoo' star Michael Nyqvist dies at 56
- Tennessee man takes Elvis guitar fight to appeals court
- Mexican ex-governor accepts extradition from Guatemala
- Designer of 2 America's Cup-winning yachts dies
- Nielsen's top programs for June 19-25
- Saul Niguez scores 3 for Spain to reach European U21 final
- Chicago schools to pay $70K a day in interest on 2 big loans
- Review: Bedouine's debut is hushed, haunted, delicate wonder
- Fort Worth officer who shot fork-wielding man fired
- Lions coach Gatland criticized over replacements policy
- Man to face judge in killing of runner in Massachusetts
- For a week, Fallon retakes the lead from Colbert
- A look at peace deal between Colombia and FARC rebels
- Q&A: Nevada to launch latest legal vice for tourists: Pot
- UN envoy: Liberia's democratic future hinges of elections
- Sprint, Darden Restaurants gain; T-Mobile, FactSet fall
- House adds security funding in wake of Scalise shooting
- New Hampshire woman jailed for giving woman in labor heroin
- Making Ivanka Trump shoes: Long hours, low pay and abuse
- Trump group's aggressive health care moves irritate GOP
- AP Explains: What is ransomware?
- Police: Man who died during robbery was 'scared to death'
- Recall against Stanford case judge would be 2 years later
- Board rejects Puerto Rico budget because of overspending
- Davenport teacher charged with federal child porn counts
- Jon Rahm has instant success and scheduling conflicts
- Timeline of the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald
- Report: Black girls thought to need less protection
- Maddon says Cubs making informal trip to White House
- Estates of Bernie Madoff's 2 sons to keep nearly $4 million
- Tebow hits St Lucie, the next step of his baseball journey
- Subway train derails, scaring passengers and injuring dozens
- The Latest: Geologists lower threat level for Alaska volcano
- Tillerson urges nations to negotiate to resolve Qatar crisis
- Olympic champ Camplin takes senior role in Australian sports
- AP PHOTOS: A peek at The Peak in Hong Kong
- Indians manager Terry Francona hospitalized, will miss game
- Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video
- Sarah Palin sues paper for tying her PAC ad to mass shooting
- Finding friends: Lonely elephant arrives at Los Angeles Zoo
- Clinton campaign chief has closed-door talk with House panel
- Maduro says helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court
- The Latest: Trump confidant to appear before House committee
- La boîte postale en forme d’hibou au sud de Taiwan
- MLB pitcher who lost record 27 in a row dies at 51
- New cyberattack causes mass disruption globally
- Taiwan Headline News
- LEADING OFF: Cubs visit White House, Francona to return
- One Hong Kong, two sentiments after 20 years of Chinese rule
- Anthony Young, righty who lost record 27 in row, dies at 51
- Trump administration plans border wall models in summer
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Ogwumike helps Sparks win sixth straight, beat Sun 87-79
- Ledecky, Adrian steals opening night show at US nationals
- Former Trump campaign chairman registers as a foreign agent
- U.S. Open Cup Glance
- US: Nobel laureate should be allowed treatment outside China
- BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
- Toshiba pushes back closing deal on memory unit sale
- Iran accuses US of 'brazen' plan to change its government
- Former US, Canada rugby coach Ric Suggitt dies at 58
- FBI agent indicted in Oregon refuge standoff shooting
- MLB Capsules: Scherzer sharp as Washington beats Cubs
- California sheriff deputy shot in face; condition unknown
- Venezuelan Minister: Helicopter fired 15 shots at Interior Ministry, 4 grenades at Supreme Court
- Florida beats LSU 6-1 for 1st US collegiate title
- The Latest: Venezuela minister says chopper fired 15 shots
- Taiwan-EU bilateral trade reaches new high
- BC-RGU--Rugby Championship Glance
- China downgraded to Tier 3 status in US human trafficking report
- Cubs catcher Montero blames Arrieta for Nats' 7 stolen bases
- Today in History
- Study finds pay for public college presidents up 5.3 percent
- TOUR 2017: Froome sees Porte challenge on unfavorable route
- TOUR 2017: A look at the Tour de France main contenders
- TOUR 2017: Key stages of the Tour de France route
- China navy launches latest generation destroyer
- 'Farm boy' from Iowa tasked with bridging US-China divisions
- New highly virulent strain of ransomware cripples networks
- Utah lawsuits to test president's power to shrink monuments
- Man to be sentenced in death of girl known as 'Baby Doe'
- Pastor due in court in granddaughter's faith healing death
- Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to speak in Boston
- Pence to visit Cleveland area to hear from business owners
- Ellsbury ties odd Rose mark for most catcher's interference
- Council hears from public about fatal shooting by police
- Montreal man back in US court in Michigan airport stabbing
- Millions in Nepal vote in second phase of local elections
- Venezuela: Helicopter strafes court in 'terrorist attack'
- AP PHOTOS: Music, art help deal with violence in Rio slum
- Rising violence takes huge psychological toll in Rio favelas
- Pacquiao camp predicting "short and sweet" WBO title fight
- Skyscraper lit in Qatar Airways' colors amid dispute
- Indictment of officers another blow to Chicago police
- Timeline of the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald
- BC-BBA--AL Top 10
- Transit agency: Human error caused subway train derailment
- From Castroneves to Newgarden, chemistry helps power Penske
- Connecticut Sun will celebrate their 15th season on Thursday
- Castle in New York's Central Park to undergo $6M restoration
- Turkey says it returns fire after attack by Syrian Kurds
- Taiwanese hailed as 'hero' by US state Department
- TV and film turning to young girls for its new action stars
- Global share sell-off hits Asia after Wall St, Europe losses
- 'Big Bang Theory' star home destroyed by California wildfire
- IOC's Coates stresses cost cuts during Tokyo visit
- Michael Moore donates $10,000 to Shakespeare in the Park
- In rural Kentucky, solar eclipse preparation keeps town busy
- Mexican farmers picking up the slack in chile cultivation
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- Total solar eclipse 1st in 99 years to sweep width of US
- Philips says it has agreement to take over Spectranetics
- Iran says US travel ban is 'racist' and 'unfair'
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- BC-BBA--NL Leaders
- BC-BBA--NL Top 10
- Guilty plea expected for Iraq refugee with ties to kidnapper
- European court refuses to intervene over sick British baby
- Supreme Court term ended much different than it began
- Nat Geo goofs up geography, lists 'Taiwan, China' in '100 Best Destinations'
- No shots fired, but calls prompt lockdown at military post
- Trump group's Republican war over health care frustrates GOP
- Campaigner-in-chief: Trump's politicking raises ethics flags
- Toshiba sues Western Digital in feud over memory unit sale
- Police detain IS suspects in Spain, Britain and Germany
- The Latest: Work at Indian container port stalled by malware
- Obama and family move from Bali to Java on Indonesia trip
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Campaigner-in-chief: Trump's politicking raises ethics flags
- Biggest South African airport probes possible insider crime
- GOP 'Obamacare' repeal teeters after Senate shelves vote
- Cambodia conservationists find rare cache of crocodile eggs
- Kushner lawyer seasoned in navigating Washington scandals
- UK prosecutors to outline plans on Hillsborough charges
- Former Trump campaign chairman registers as foreign agent
- Macron's government kicks off controversial labor reform
- Taiwanese hospital promises to maintain service level amidst group resignation of emergency physicians
- French chef Senderens, visionary and rebel, dies at age 77
- Romania, Bulgarian presidents talk NATO, Black Sea security
- Activists protest for legal migration policies ahead of G20
- Ichiran Ramen Taipei breaks record for longest continuous wait
- Three Taiwanese marines sentenced to 6 months in jail for brutal dog-killing
- Melbourne Cup winner Payne to face stewards in doping case
- US envoy: China should allow Nobel laureate treatment abroad
- Lenders: Greece on target to return to markets, exit bailout
- Davis Cup and Fed Cup to stage finals together from 2018
- Nuclear waste containers shipped on river in Germany
- UN-hosted Cyprus talks resume in Swiss Alpine resort
- Chinese grandma throws coins in jet engine, causes 5 hr delay
- 17 bodies found in Philippine city under rebel attack
- 'Big 4' given top-4 seedings at Wimbledon; Kerber also No. 1
- Death penalty dispute goes to Florida Supreme Court
- NATO chief: US allies to spend $12 billion more this year
- 2 Climbers go missing on Pakistan's 'Killer Mountain'
- Portugal seeks culprits for wildfire that killed 64
- German Parliament set to vote Friday on gay marriage
- UK prosecutors authorize charges against 6 people in the deadly 1989 Hillsborough stadium crush
- Suspect in 5 slayings indicted and held on $75 million bond
- UK prosecutors charge ranking police officer at Hillsborough stadium disaster with manslaughter by gross negligence
- The Latest: UK prosecutors charge 6 over Hillsborough deaths
- Zimbabwe pastor and anti-government activist freed on bail
- Pope repudiates 'martyr' moniker for suicide bombers
- The Latest: Crews still working to repair derailment damage
- Zenit signs Russia internationals Erokhin and Poloz
- UK's fragile government faces challenge over austerity
- Poland's anti-government leader Kijowski charged with fraud
- Serbia's next PM says EU membership, modernization priority
- Penn State forms Greek advisory group after pledge death
- UN expert: Al-Jazeera should not be closed in Qatar standoff
- Edmunds: Deals for July Fourth car shoppers
- Ohio judge sentences teens to write a book report
- Activists: Cluster bombs dropped on Islamic State-held village in eastern Syria kill at least 15
- Kenya 1st in Africa to use generic of current AIDS drug
- Hamas to create buffer zone with Egypt to improve ties
- China releases three activists detained while investigating company that made shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands
- The Latest: Trump insists he's engaged with health care bill
- EU prolongs Russia economic sanctions by 6 months
- Japan carrier sorry for making disabled man hoist up plane
- China frees 3 activists who probed Ivanka Trump supplier
- Taiwan to speed up reaction to food safety crises
- The Latest: Activists: Cluster bombs kill 15 in east Syria
- Atlanta officer on leave after head-punching video surfaces
- Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed
- Toilet charity's plan for Trump-named Indian village blocked
- Strangers buy car for Texas man who walked miles to work
- Pakistan: India keeping Sikh pilgrims from visiting
- Fish market owner upset by large lobster TSA photo
- Word on the street: How did you learn Chinese?
- Novak Djokovic wins 2nd-round match at Eastbourne
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Publisher says Paddington bear creator Michael Bond has died at age 91
- Pope to unions calls for new social pact to get youths jobs
- Philippines denies President Duterte enlisted medical help from Taiwanese doctor
- Paddington bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91
- Exploding phone injures man on Taipei MRT
- German Cabinet approves plan to boost spending next year
- Russian lawmakers mull blocking foreign media broadcasts
- New leftist govt named in Romania, many ministers keep posts
- More UK buildings fail fire tests as politicians trade blame
- Swedish lawmaker convicted of violence after night out
- Foundation to award about $24 million to fight racism in US
- 3 more couples arrested in public benefits fraud case
- Targeted Shiites take their protest to Pakistani capital
- Suspect took joyride on street sweeper, crashed and fled
- Wind fans the flames of Utah fire that has burned 13 homes
- Elvis Presley hit 'Love Me Tender' inspires picture book
- Mattis says Syria's government taking US threat seriously
- Ford recalls big vans; cracked coupling can cause power loss
- Taiwan wins latest battle for extradition of British hit-and-run driver
- North Korea vows to execute former South Korean president
- Registration for free kids’ biking camp in Taipei to begin July 1
- Attorney: Family investigated in 8 killings has cooperated
- A leader at 23, Draxler mentors inexperienced Germany squad
- Police make arrest in vandalism at Boston Holocaust memorial
- Global Forecast-Asia
- South Africa approves export of 800 lion skeletons this year
- Czech lawmakers OK's gun holders' right to defend country
- Man convicted of killing roommate with steak knife over rent
- Swedish court ups sentences in rape livestreamed on Facebook
- The Latest: Man jailed after Arkansas' monument is destroyed
- The Latest: Arizona wildfire forces hundreds from homes
- Not-so-shy Messi tying the knot with childhood sweetheart
- Markets Right Now: Stocks start higher as banks rise
- AP PHOTOS: Students soar at rigorous dance school
- Rick Steves' summer travel tips: How to handle crowds, heat
- Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage-recusal law
- Crabs native to Pacific waters caught off Connecticut coast
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- ABC News says it has settled a lawsuit filed by a South Dakota meat producer over 'pink slime' reports
- ABC: Settlement reached in 'pink slime' defamation lawsuit
- US pending home sales slip for 3rd straight month
- Right-wing basks, leftists regroup after Italy's local vote
- The Latest: London police raise Grenfell fire toll to 80
- $4M worth of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico; 3 arrested
- Banks lead US stocks broadly higher in early trading
- Kosovo war crimes court clears way for indictments
- Samsung investing $380M in Newberry, creating 950 jobs
- Remains belong to 1 of 6 victims of plane crash in Lake Erie
- Man sentenced to 10 years for killing daughter's boyfriend
- Afghan officials: 4 police officers killed in 2 attacks
- Myanmar journalists charged over visit with ethnic rebels
- Pope giving 5 new cardinals prestigious red hats
- Highest-paid public college chiefs in 2016, by the numbers
- France to allow assisted reproduction for lesbian couples
- After 2018 in NYC, Grammys will return to LA in 2019
- Germany coach wants clarity on Russia football doping claims
- Blue Apron slices share price range, hinting at tough market
- Online school asks Ohio court to block $60M state clawback
- Trump accepts French president's invitation to visit France on Bastille Day
- The State of Michigan is suing Flint after the city refused to approve a long-term water deal by a Monday deadline
- Ex-CIA agent plans return to Italy to serve kidnap sentence
- The Latest: Michigan sues Flint for not approving water deal
- US to seek more security on international flights
- The Latest: Lawyers argue in Florida death penalty dispute
- The Latest: BPI: Settlement a foundation to grow business
- Thousands gather in India to protest attacks on Muslims
- Ins and Outs: Transfer targets lined up in Premier League
- Sister of WWII soldier will get his long-lost Purple Heart
- Westinghouse blocked in bid to seek $2B over nuclear plants
- Edward James Olmos wants pet owners to stay home July 4
- Michigan sues Flint after council refuses to OK water deal
- Trump says 'oui' to French leader's Bastille Day invitation
- Niagara Falls daredevil might have died in plunge with snake
- How vacationing business owners cope with being unreachable
- Pound jumps on Carney remarks about timing of rate hike
- Genetic bank that ID's Argentina's stolen babies turns 30
- Q&A: Coppola and Kidman on female gaze of 'The Beguiled'
- Raptors promote Bobby Webster to general manager
- Trail honoring freedom fighter Harriet Tubman gains notice
- USDA: Maine blueberry prices sunk to 10-year low in 2016
- Russia probe boosts bill to crack down on shell corporations
- Robert Durst's pals resist testifying at California hearing
- Disney: Animatronic Trump will speak at Disney World show
- Texas Medicaid cuts leave special needs kids without therapy
- Begin teaching kids money management skills early
- Protest planned to demand 3rd Ohio trial in police shooting
- Stabbed London Bridge officer tells of fighting attackers
- Porsche's Boxster is a 718 now, with more power and upgrades
- Fact sheet: 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Italy seeks more EU support amid wave of migrant arrivals
- Aides say Hawaii senator's surgery successful
- GOP-controlled House subcommittees reject Trump budget cuts
- Jason Williams out 6-8 months after injury in Big3 debut
- India approves plan to sell stake in national airline
- From destruction to cholera, Yemen war brings disasters
- Russia scraps plans to ban messaging app
- Lin-Manuel Miranda has celebs singing 'Hamilton' for charity
- New Hampshire law gives grandparents custody preference
- AP Source: Rockets to acquire Chris Paul from Clippers
- Owner of mansion with 80 neglected Great Danes: I'm innocent
- The Latest: Venezuela complains US, EU ignoring attack
- Australia developer buying Maine ski mountain
- FedEx says deliveries by its TNT Express subsidiary have been slowed by global cyberattack
- 98-year-old activist arrested during pipeline protest
- Condoleezza Rice: Trump understands 'value of alliances'
- Dominican hospital under scrutiny after 14 newborns die
- Official: Man, 90, escaped jail in 1970 just by walking away
- Dem want Pentagon to give breakdown of Trump's travel costs
- Trump compliments Irish reporter on her 'nice smile'
- House panel backs bill to revive Nevada nuclear waste dump
- White House reporter says he's tired of being bullied
- Watchdog says former governor's tweet broke federal law
- Trump attacks Washington Post, Amazon over 'internet taxes'
- Southwest drops 2 Cuban routes, citing performance, ban
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome a baby boy
- UN Ambassador Haley says she's 'not moving to Trump Tower'
- Blues' Berglund out until December with dislocated shoulder
- Montero says goodbye to Cubs hours after blasting Arrieta
- Aegon International Eastbourne Results
- ATP World Tour Antalya Open Results
- UN to vote on cuts to UN-AU force in Sudan's Darfur region
- Man sentenced for money laundering in massive hacking scheme
- British prime minister's government survives first vote in Parliament since election wiped out its majority
- FIA to examine Vettel collision with Hamilton
- Trump welcomes World Series champion Cubs to White House
- The Latest: UK's fragile government survives first vote
- Libyan official says gunmen capture, release 2 UN staffers
- New Zealand makes changes for 2nd Lions test
- How artificial intelligence is taking on ransomware
- Cop accused of helping gang is arrested after skipping town
- Prosecutor: Brazil government is suffocating Federal Police
- Bail set at $6.4M for surgeon charged with child rape
- Train evacuated in western Poland due to bomb threat
- Tite: Brazil would have benefited from playing Confed Cup
- Scrutiny for Houston congressman's Australian stock purchase
- The Latest: Suspected Holocaust memorial vandal held on bail
- Carnegie Science Center gets $7.5M donation for new wing
- Experts encourage more public awareness of Russian meddling
- The Latest: Plea in mannequin attack avoids murder charges
- Governor: Canadian PM Trudeau to attend governors' summit
- The Latest: Officials finalizing criteria for travel ban
- Iraqis fight house to house for costly victory in Mosul
- Syrian doctor caught in travel ban gives up, moves to Canada
- LGBT group at Justice Department honors transgender teen
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Froome to extend Team Sky deal to 2021
- The Latest: Couples arrested in benefits fraud case released
- Intel report: Kremlin sees US urging regime change in Russia
- Film academy invites Leslie Jones, Dwayne Johnson, Riz Ahmed
- 5 things to know about Venezuela's political crisis
- Sons to attend birthday service at Princess Diana's grave
- South Korean leader aims to reconcile differences with Trump
- A look at key moments on the road to Mosul
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Usain Bolt wins 100 meters at Golden Spike meet
- Indiana water park must stay closed until fully compliant
- Mormon church now allows female employees to wear pants
- The Latest: Senators ask states to reveal election hacking
- Prosecutor calls for 20-year sentence for Suriname president
- Olympian skier Tom Corcoran dies, founded popular ski resort
- Federal appeals court ruling on Ohio's 3-drug lethal injection method opens door to executions
- Wimbledon Qualifying Results
- Appeals court ruling opens door to Ohio resuming executions
- Song from Prince's father being released on his 101th b'day
- With 40 months to go, Trump holds re-election fundraiser
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian who shot at them, army says
- The Latest: US seeks more security on international flights
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Greek authorities ban clashing police union, anarchist meets
- Teacher who alerted drug dealers sentenced to 3 years
- 20 years later, new generation of Harry Potter fans
- FBI agent in court on charge of lying about rancher shooting
- Boston detective charged with lying to fly armed with weapon
- Fed approves dividend, buyback plans of all 34 biggest banks
- R2-D2 droid used in Star Wars films sells for $2.76m
- Usain Bolt wins 100 meters at Golden Spike meet
- Try as it may, Trump administration can't avoid Qatar crisis
- Review: More Carell, but fewer ideas in 'Despicable Me 3'
- Fowler is top draw at Quicken Loans event in Woods' absence
- Selling the GOP health care bill: Does Trump help or hurt?
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Mississippi utility will stop efforts to complete coal plant
- Mexican cartel leader, 34, gets 7 life terms in US prison
- Complaint: Woman blames video stunt for boyfriend's death
- Chile crush Portugal on penalties to reach Confed Cup final
- Ex-financial adviser gets 4 years for defrauding Tim Duncan
- The Latest: Officials: Scare at Army base was false alarm
- Prosecutor: No crime committed by officer in man's death
- The Latest: FBI agent charged with lying pleads not guilty
- The Latest: House panel seeks Pentagon climate change review
- Van Hees makes journey from swimsuit model to US Senior Open
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- Perjury case dropped against ex-trooper in Sandra Bland case
- BC-US--Index, US
- Former Kansas patrol trooper indicted for excessive force
- BC-SOC--Confederations Cup Glance
- Beer can thrower in Toronto sentenced to community service
- The Latest: SKorean leader starts visit with Marine tribute
- Travel ban a blow to Sudan refugees awaiting US resettlement
- Ryu seeks 2nd straight LPGA major to confirm new No. 1 perch
- Warriors' Curry to play Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic
- Arkansas to issue birth certificates for same-sex parents
- Bridges takes chilled approach in heated political rhetoric
- Gorilla at Philadelphia Zoo picks name for baby
- Column: Time is ripe to bring sports betting into the open
- Spectranetics and General Mills climb; Paychex slides
- Rock Hall to open new $15M 'Power of Rock' exhibit
- North Korea warns US it will keep building nuclear arsenal
- The Latest: Reporters barred from Trump fundraiser after all
- Ex-pharmaceutical CEO accused at trial of cheating investors
- Sept. 11 worker facing deportation is freed from detention
- Walmart seeks new products amid online battle with Amazon
- Shattenkirk leads lean crop of top NHL free agents
- Chile and Bravo grind out wins over soccer's superstars
- Man who died during armed robbery identified
- Office supplies chain Staples sold for $6.9 billion
- 2 crash victims, 1 suicide after police chase in New Orleans
- Venezuela high court bars chief prosecutor from leaving country, freezes her bank accounts
- Senate Intelligence Committee to get access to Comey memos
- Questions and answers about officers who enforce travel ban
- Prehistoric stone fish trap discovered on Alaska island
- Indians manager Francona returns after being hospitalized
- Claressa Shields to fight WBC champion Adler in August
- US not seeking death for Guantanamo detainee in Bali bombing
- Round the World race to return to cyclone-hit Whitsundays
- Hwang HRs in debut; Giants win 5-3 as Rockies' skid hits 8
- The Latest: GOP ponders how best to sell health care
- Back for an encore: Kelly Clarkson plans second picture book
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Holliday joins Castro, Hicks, Bird, Sabathia on Yanks' DL
- Australian police say they are charging a top Vatican cardinal with historical sexual assault offenses
- Australian police charge Vatican cardinal with sex offenses
- Prosecutors settle Panda Express discrimination claim
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Dupree, Fever keep Sky winless at home 82-75
- US Nationals win has trash-talking King tuning up for rival
- Taiwan Headline News
- Henshaw, North to quit Lions tour with injuries
- US sets new visa criteria for six mainly Muslim nations, requiring close family or business ties for ban exemption
- LEADING OFF: Kershaw starts for Dodgers
- Stroman sharp, Blue Jays homer twice in 4-0 win over Orioles
- Sydney archdiocese says Vatican Cardinal George Pell will return to Australia to fight sexual assault charges
- The Latest: Church says Pell will return to face sex charges
- Tim Tebow homers in 2nd game with Mets' St Lucie farm team
- Car rams gate at Brazil president palace, driver in custody
- Ride-hailing services transform Vietnam's transport culture
- Study links at-risk orcas' failed pregnancies to scarce food
- All Blacks fullback Ben Smith to miss rest of Lions series
- HTC phone 'explosion' a hoax
- MLB Capsules: Strasburg a strikeout king in Nationals win
- China's Xi to visit Hong Kong under heavy security
- Qatar expands visa privileges for ROC passport holders
- Today in History
- Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leaving Venezuela
- Report: More than half of hate crimes in US go unreported
- Hearing wraps for school board member who insulted Obama
- China defends prison care of ailing Nobel Peace laureate Liu
- Melbourne Cup winner Payne banned 4 weeks in doping case
- U.S. Open Cup Glance
- 20 years on, scars from Asian financial meltdown linger
- 4 more die in Pakistani tanker fire, pushing toll to 173
- Safe at home; MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on bridge
- AP PHOTOS: After UK handover, Hong Kong in uneasy transition
- Amazon Prime Day promo starts night of July 10, now 30 hours
- Michigan to release consultant report on underwater pipeline
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- Travel ban a blow to Sudan refugees awaiting US resettlement
- Taipei's new Apple Store announces repair rates
- US quietly publishes once-expunged papers on 1953 Iran coup
- A major week for the LPGA and the seniors
- Asian shares rally on Wall St rebound as confidence rises
- Lions coach Gatland faces reckoning in 2nd test
- Vietnam puts prominent blogger on trial for anti-state acts
- Cardinal George Pell takes leave, but doesn't resign as Vatican finance czar after being charged with sex assault.
- Vatican says finance reforms will continue in Cardinal George Pell's absence, expresses respect for Australian justice.
- WIMBLEDON '17: Still without full strength, Kvitova favored
- Vatican cardinal denounces sex assault charges against him
- South Korea to buy American gas, build new factories in US
- Hansen calls on media to lay off Gatland ahead of 2nd test
- U.S. Senate Committee votes to allow navy to make calls at Taiwan ports
- NATO agrees to send more troop trainers to Afghanistan
- Arizona braces for winds as wildfires sweep West
- Israel parole board grants former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert early release on 27-month corruption sentence
- Israel's ex-PM Ehud Olmert granted early release from prison
- Western Digital says JV partner Toshiba's complaints harmful
- The Latest: Pope appreciates Pell's honesty, finance work
- In Mosul, Iraqi forces push toward mosque blown up by IS
- Germany's Merkel: EU more determined than ever to make Paris climate accord success following US exit
- Filipina migrant worker diagnosed with chikungunya fever
- Merkel before G20: Paris accord irreversible, not negotiable
- Pacquiao keeps low profile; Horn gets louder ahead of fight
- Germany's Merkel: hope for 'clear signal' from G-20 summit for free trade and against isolationism
- Germany's Merkel: talks on climate at G-20 summit won't be easy
- Ronaldo leaves Portugal team to be with baby twin sons
- Danish shipping firm says bulk of terminals are operational
- The Latest: Merkel hopes for signal in favor of free trade
- German prison to be evacuated after WWII bomb found nearby
- Little progress evident as GOP hunts health bill votes
- Key dates in Cardinal George Pell's life and church career
- Study links at-risk orcas' failed pregnancies to scarce food
- UK culture secretary to rule on Sky merger
- Greece plotting return to markets with or without ECB
- GOP ponders whether Trump helps sell health care
- U.S. to launch Taiwanese satellite in August
- US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees
- South Korean leader looks for common ground with Trump
- Widows of Nigerian activists launch civil case against Shell
- Western 'Buster Scruggs' to begin filming in New Mexico
- H&M sales buoyed by further expansion, cost controls
- Street shots in Taipei 2: Taiwanese and their scooters
- Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition senator
- Report: More than half of hate crimes in US go unreported
- Analysis: For GOP Congress, an imperative on health care
- Eurozone economic sentiment running at near decade highs
- If GOP can't repeal Obamacare, how can they overhaul taxes?
- The Latest: Mideast biggest airline: Flights to US as normal
- Russia accuses US of plotting chemical weapons 'provocation'
- Congress seizes lead on Trump's promise to rebuild military
- Iraqi commander says his forces have taken Mosul's landmark al-Nuri Mosque compound, blown up last week by IS
- Trump trashes media, cheers wins at $10 million fundraiser
- Experts encourage communicating end-of-life wishes with advance care planning and advance directives
- Pop superstar Adele hints '25' tour is her last
- Striking garbage collectors protest in Athens
- Amid crisis with Arab states, Qatar minister to visit Turkey
- Twenty years on from the handover, Hong Kong shows why Taiwan must never embrace ‘One China, Two Systems’
- Pakistani Shiites press on with sit-in against twin bombings
- Rival sides dive deep on security in Cyprus peace talks
- UK leader names chair of inquiry into London tower fire
- China pledges continued assistance to Philippines
- Russia wages war of words with Britain over navy pride
- As South Sudan's civil war rages, cholera takes deadly toll
- Bakelants apologizes 'inappropriate' hostess comments
- Modi’s stern message to cow vigilantes - Killing in the name of cows not acceptable!
- UK lawmakers set for key vote on minority government's plans
- Germany: Turkish leader seeks to hold rally on G20 sidelines
- Florida man jailed for selling family fake Disney tickets
- First Apache combat squadron enters service in Taiwan
- Pakistan resort cable car lift plunges into ravine, kills 10
- Taiwanese children’s pocket money grows faster than parents’ income
- Blue Apron prices IPO at low end of expected range
- Romania: man suspected of links to Paris attackers
- German foreign minister: Germany will tell Turkey rally by Erdogan is 'not possible'
- Rights groups accuse French bank of role in Rwanda genocide
- Online hate speech may soon incur a hefty bill in Germany
- UK culture secretary refers Sky takeover by Twenty-First Century Fox for more examination citing public interest concern
- The Latest: UK refers Sky takeover deal for more scrutiny
- Florida zoo staff hand-raises abandoned baby kangaroo
- EU backs more support for Italy, struggling with migrants
- UAE energy chief downplays gas shortfall from Qatar crisis
- Lions' chances in Super Rugby hurt by Whiteley injury
- Murray withdraws from another exhibition with sore hip
- Russia to extend Western food ban for further 18 months
- Rob Lowe says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter
- Walgreens ends yearslong attempt to buy Rite Aid
- 20,000 children in Somalia risk starvation, aid group says
- US-based watchdog decries Pakistani journalist's arrest
- Police: Man broke into woman's bedroom, asked to stay night
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Lady Gaga on writing new music, planning her upcoming tour
- Montpellier hires teenage striker Porsan-Clemente
- Whale-watching comes under scrutiny at South Africa meeting
- The Latest: Danish firm struggling to get engine parts
- Egypt raises fuel prices for second time in less than a year
- NTM holds earthquake disasters exhibition of Taiwan and Japan in history
- Police: Man cited for keeping wild deer in New York house
- Experts: Mexico opposition party targeted by spyware
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel says European G-20 participants united behind Paris climate accord
- Ball injury adds to England's pace-attack problems
- Romania to be sued for $4.4 billion over unbuilt gold mine
- Norwegian mass murderer Breivik appeals to European court
- US economic growth upgraded to 1.4 percent annual rate in January-March quarter
- US economic growth in Q1 upgraded to 1.4 percent
- Weekly claims for unemployment benefits rise by 2,000 to 244,000, still historically low level
- Applications for US jobless aid rise to still-low 244,000
- French President Macron: Europe reaffirms 'very strong commitment' to Paris accord, hopes others 'might follow us'
- Head of American arts academy stepping down after 27 years
- Short aborts attempts to sell relegated Sunderland
- Editorial: Reform of unfair pensions will give the government courage
- From Australia to the Vatican, Pell a polarizing figure
- Germany's Merkel: Hope to find 'joint solutions' with US on issues like fighting climate change
- Ex-Penn St athletic director has cancer, seeks house arrest
- N. Ireland risks direct rule from Britain as deadline nears
- Egypt airport says screening for cholera from Sudan outbreak
- Man charged with stealing dead aunt's benefits for 18 years
- Gunshots kill 1 person in northeastern Spain, wound unknown number of others; police say it's not terrorism
- Members of Chicago Luvabulls steer clear of stinky tofu while visiting Taiwanese night market
- TOUR 2017: How well do you know the Tour de France?
- Richie Porte re-signs with BMC ahead of Tour de France
- Review: Holland, cast delight in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
- A mortgage, with avocado toast on the side
- German hiker missing on Indonesian volcano found dead
- Russian news agencies say jury has found five men guilty of involvement in murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.
- 5 found guilty in Russiam opposition leader's murder trial
- World fashion brands, unions agree to extend Bangladesh deal
- Police: 1 killed, others wounded in Spain shooting incident
- Modi condemns killings by so-called cow protectors in India
- The ties they are a-changing: Dress code eased in UK Commons
- French police raid Paris Saint-Germain facilities
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Novak Djokovic advances to semifinals at Eastbourne
- Battling brain tumor, Russian baritone cancels Austrian gigs
- Pregnant woman who overdosed on heroin charged with assault
- Trump ridicules female TV host's looks, calls her 'crazy'
- Puerto Rico's former House leader charged with corruption
- Small New Jersey airports say Trump visits hurt business
- 1 killed, 1 injured by tree felled in summer storm in Serbia
- Diana Ross brings her star power to the Essence Festival
- South Korean leader to dine with Trump, meet top lawmakers
- Markets Right Now: Indexes decline as tech stocks fall
- Defoe back at Bournemouth on 3-year deal
- Senate committee takes up aviation bill minus key Trump goal
- France's 2017 deficit could be above EU limit for 10th year
- MTV condemns impaired driving after 'Teen Mom OG' episode
- Arbitration panel grants Slovenia access to high seas
- WIMBLEDON '17: Could anyone end the Big 4's title streak?
- 7 signs you're in debt over your head
- Canada extends mission in Iraq to March 2019
- Indiana mother sentenced to 130 years for killing children
- Remains of last Colombia boat sinking victim found in lake
- An English community center finds unlikely source of funds
- US stock indexes slide in early trading; oil rises
- GOP Gov. John Kasich faces health care clash at home in Ohio
- The Latest: Drone stops Arizona blaze firefighting efforts
- Average US mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at new low
- Court: Molester who tracked sex abuse earned 2,546-year term
- Michigan attorney general calls for shutdown of oil pipelines beneath the waterway where Lakes Huron and Michigan meet
- The Latest: Michigan official proposes removing oil pipeline
- Science Says: Pregnant or trying? Don't let Zika guard down
- The Latest: GOP senators criticize Trump for crude tweet
- Macedonian prosecutor files new charges in wiretap scandal
- Woman goes into water for broken golf club at French Open
- Jason Mantzoukas says he's done with Middle Eastern roles
- Governor declares 'state of emergency' in NYC transit system
- Market fits highlight central bankers' difficult task
- Appeals court to review case of Argentine on Texas death row
- Romania's Parliament approves new leftist government
- Blue Apron delivers: shares rise in stock market debut
- Swedish, Dutch FMs worried about cholera in Yemen
- WIMBLEDON '17: Kvitova, Venus Williams past champs in field
- WIMBLEDON '17: Roger Federer seeks record 8th championship
- WIMBLEDON '17: What do you know about the grass-court Slam?
- WIMBLEDON '17: Murray eyes 3rd title; Williams won't defend
- Need a ride? Uber, Lyft running in upstate NY, Long Island
- Sheriff: Woman blamed boyfriend's death on YouTube stunt
- WIMBLEDON '17: From Roger and Rafa to Venus, what to watch
- Judge sets bond for man arrested for monument's destruction
- Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave 'Fast and the Furious'
- Aetna to leave Connecticut headquarters for New York City
- Low-income residents losing homes as New Orleans rents soar
- Texas man indicted in deadly church bus crash
- Feds release long-awaited recovery plan for Mexican wolves
- Syrian US-backed forces seize last route into Raqqa
- In surprise move amid trial, Philadelphia's district attorney pleads guilty to corruption charge and agrees to resign
- Philadelphia's top prosecutor admits corruption, will resign
- Trump tweets praise of sugar pact with Mexico as sweet deal
- UN condemns fighting in buffer zone between Syria and Israel
- Mastermind of lottery fraud admits he rigged jackpots
- Prince Charles land in Arctic to kick off Canada royal tour
- Vermont woman convicted of killing ex-boyfriend, his son
- Investor: Shkreli reported too-good-to-be-true returns
- Dozens of 'rotten' military police arrested in Rio
- The Latest: Panel agrees to cut off war authorization
- Jury finds that NYC skyscraper owner violated Iran sanctions
- House Democrats seek probe of Sessions' role in Comey firing
- House GOP pushes bills to crack down on illegal immigration
- The Latest: South Korean leader sees Capitol Hill leaders
- Chance the Rapper donating Grammy Award to Chicago museum
- Upcoming Gold Cup to have decidedly MLS feel on rosters
- Trump set to meet NATO leaders again next summer
- UK lawmakers pass weakened government's agenda after ministers' last-minute abortion-funding concession.
- The Latest: UK lawmakers pass May government's 2-year agenda
- The Latest: GOP Senate leaders add $45B to health care bill
- Pipeline security company says it's victim of smear campaign
- Average US mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at new low
- Pence to replace chief of staff with top campaign aide
- Ohio man accused of plotting attacks in US pleads guilty
- Serbia lawmakers have elected the conservative Balkan country's first female and openly gay prime minister
- Trap set for black bear that wandered into Colorado garage
- Serbia lawmakers elect first female, openly gay premier
- Hannibal Buress sends lookalike to 'Spider-man' red carpet
- Man who claimed to be London fire victim arrested for fraud
- Officials: Legionnaires' disease outbreak at Graceland hotel
- Man gets up to life for killing pastor brother at church
- Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries
- Man convicted of starting fire that killed 2 young brothers
- Black woman set to make polo history in top-tier event
- Ex-nurse faces 3rd, 4th murder charges in children's deaths
- White House: President Trump to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at G20 summit next week in Germany
- Waring leads French Open; player's mother steals limelight
- White House: Trump to meet Putin at G-20 summit
- Ted Cruz finds a doppelganger in Cubs owner Tom Ricketts
- Congressional Budget Office: Congress must increase federal debt limit by early to mid-October to avert U.S. default
- Congressional Budget Office: Federal budget deficit to spike to $693B this year as revenues dip
- US blacklists Chinese bank over North Korea dealings, raising pressure on Beijing to act against its ally
- Debt deadline now October, CBO says as deficit spikes
- US blacklists China bank, revving up pressure over NKorea
- Treasury secretary: US will continue working with China on North Korea, new sanctions aren't a punishment of Beijing
- Bison rams, injures couple at Yellowstone National Park
- Brazil minor detained in president palace after ramming gate
- Amid blisters and monotony, hockey marathon hits 7th day
- Marine veteran fatally shot after trying to stop bar robbery
- Tempers flare in Congress over sanctions on Iran, Russia
- Strict new anti-bribery rules from UEFA on tournament hosts
- Actress Kate del Castillo files complaint against Mexico
- Paul Harloff named AP's global markets editor
- Woman sentenced to prison for smuggling heroin from Mexico
- Defending champ Henderson, Wie contend at Women's PGA
- JetBlue plane forced to make emergency landing in New Jersey
- Large study links key pesticide to weakened honeybee hives
- Bahrain authorities seize explosives in raid on Shiite group
- Florida Supreme Court throws out 4 death sentences
- What Amazon wants from Whole Foods: Data on shopping habits
- The Latest: US wants to work with China despite new sanction
- 1980s Oilers enforcer Dave Semenko dies of cancer at 59
- A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' destruction
- Trial of former Pilot executives could take up to 6 weeks
- Trial set for man accused of trying to get Trump tax returns
- Heavy rain brings flooding, calls for help across Germany
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Montpellier president Nicollin dies, helped club win title
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Driver arrested for trying to hit French mosque; no one hurt
- Democrat wins panel vote to debate new authorization for war
- Trump plan would expand oil drilling in Arctic and Atlantic
- Jury recommends life sentence in SWAT officer's slaying
- Official: US approves 1st arms sale to Taiwan under Trump in deal worth $1.3 billion
- UN votes to sharply reduce peacekeepers in Sudan's Darfur
- Official: US approves 1st arms sale to Taiwan under Trump
- Grand jury declines to indict Houston officers in shooting
- The Latest: House Intelligence threatens subpoena over tapes
- Travel ban was on, then off. Now it's back, but different
- Texas judge won't revoke bond for mother of 'affluenza' teen
- Germany beats Mexico 4-1 to reach Confederations Cup final
- Buffett's firm to become Bank of America's biggest investor
- TV's nonpartisan July 4th: fireworks, the US Constitution
- Greta Van Susteren out as MSNBC host
- Oregon infant's illness prompts warning about placenta pills
- Syrian family on cusp of resettlement resigned to travel ban
- Diplomats: Watchdog concludes sarin was used in Syria attack
- Goalie Jesse Gonzalez gets OK to switch to US from Mexico
- The Latest: Indiana AG criticizes abortion law injunction
- Endangered Hawaiian monk seal gives birth on remote beach
- Police: Venus Williams involved in car crash
- Restaurant fire fills terminal at Kennedy Airport with smoke
- Planned Parenthood: Judge's ruling a victory for young women
- Australian bull rider out of intensive care unit in Wyoming
- Corinne Olympios says 'Bachelor in Paradise' probe over
- San Francisco to pay $190K for sanctuary city violation
- South Korea's Hwang could earn $786,885 if stays in majors
- Q&A: Officers get more training ahead of legal pot in Nevada
- New York to name new Tappan Zee Bridge after Mario Cuomo
- Hall of Fame driver John Campbell: last drive in New Jersey
- Ex-leader of immigration squad testifies in Arpaio's defense
- Trump picks Indiana health commissioner for surgeon general
- Judge grants bond to man accused of selling secrets to China
- Larson and Johnston return to Daytona after near miss in 500
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Rite Aid and KLA-Tencor skid while Citigroup, Staples climb
- 2 San Antonio police officers critically wounded in shootout
- The Latest: House passes bill targeting 'sanctuary cities'
- St. Louis re-signs Paajarvi on 1-year, $800,000 deal
- Coast Guard rejects new lights where Jose Fernandez crashed
- The Latest: Experts: Arkansas case shows mental health need
- Trump's crude tweets: Would anyone else be fired?
- Former executive pleads guilty in packaged seafood price fix
- Cops comb for bald man who swiped Rogaine in Detroit area
- Chinese billionaire portrayed as criminal and hero at trial
- UN and EU praise Iran over nuclear deal but US is critical
- Trump nominates former Texas senator as NATO ambassador
- Experimental Germany beats Mexico 4-1 to reach Confed final
- Utah man pleads not guilty in multimillion-dollar drug case
- Lions must be more physical says returning captain Warburton
- Search of Chicago waterway turns up no Asian carp so far
- Doping drug gives no edge to serious cyclists in study
- Cookson to AP: No 'culture of fear' while leading UK cycling
- Police chief acquitted in fatal citizens academy exercise
- Triplett shoots 62 in US Senior Open to tie major record
- Wimbledon Qualifying Results
- Lingmerth leads Quicken Loans National after first-round 65
- Kylie and Kendall Jenner apologize after heat over T-shirts
- Analysis: Trump's travel ban a far cry from original
- With bank sanctions and arms sales, US hardens line on China
- Anna Chlumsky, Shemar Moore to announce Emmy nods
- Jagr says no teams are asking about signing him
- Bartolo Colon designated for assignment by Braves
- BC-GLF--European Tour Scores
- BC-GLF--US PGA Golf Scores
- Hawaii files court challenge to Trump administration's definition of close U.S. relationship needed to avoid travel ban
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Council calls on UN force to help Mali extend security
- Report: Russian hackers spoke about Clinton emails, Flynn
- BC-GLF--US Senior Open Scores
- Video shows trespassing teen threatened by off-duty officer
- Lexi Thompson addresses mother's fight with cancer flare-up
- Le mois des diplômés avec les flamboyants et des averses dorées
- Global cyberattack seems intent on havoc, not extortion
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Leaderboard
- Taiwan Headline News
- Mexico: Activist slain in revenge for 'disappeared' search
- Ex-TEPCO leaders stand trial for Fukushima nuclear disaster
- Contract set to expire between players, Cricket Australia
- US approves $1.42 billion arms sale to Taiwan
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Japan reports factory output, unemployment rose in May
- Villa scores 11th, NYC beats Minnesota for 4th straight win
- The Latest: House backs bills targeting illegal immigration
- House GOP backs bills to crack down on illegal immigration
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Olympic medalists turn nationals into impressive speed show
- WNBA: Jasmine Thomas scores career-high 29, Sun beat Storm
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- The Latest: Endangered Hawaiian monk seal born in Waikiki
- Famous Chinese antiques expert visits rhino poaching front line
- Correction: Obit-Olympic Skier story
- A New Patrol Vessel for Machalilla National Park in Ecuador
- China manufacturing measure ticks up in June
- 4G Smart Cities Initiative pays dividends for Taiwan
- Taiwan says China must ensure Liu Xiaobo's right to medical treatment
- The Latest: Japan execs plead not guilty in nuclear case
- Xi asserts authority over Hong Kong in PLA troop inspection
- Patient shoots 2 at Las Vegas pain clinic, kills himself
- Today in History
- Lions set for possible series-defining match of future tours
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Puerto Rico struggles to save historic buildings amid crisis
- Young Germany team already exceed expectations at Confed Cup
- Trump's crude tweets: Would anyone else be fired?
- At Tour de France, doping is always part of the story
- Feds seek to arrest relatives who smuggled migrant children
- Yankees' Fowler carted off field in 1st inning of debut
- Bach says he's open to unified Koreas team for Pyeongchang
- Tighter screening of electronics on U.S.-bound flights starts July 17
- Pakistan PM meeting officials amid tension with India, Kabul
- Global cyberattack seems intent on havoc, not extortion
- 1 day, 2 years of deadlock at stake in Illinois budget deal
- Tokyo election, populist leader could shift Japan politics
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- A look at Illinois' budget crisis as impasse nears 3rd year
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Obama making nostalgic visit to city of his childhood
- LEADING OFF: Nats missing Turner, Grichuk back on track
- China manufacturing measure ticks up in June
- Taiwan pop star Jolin Tsai to move from gay to women’s issues
- Decades after devastating fire, Iowa warily allows fireworks
- President Tsai takes to twitter to thank U.S. for arms sale
- Asia shares track Wall St losses, despite strong China data
- Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful immigrants
- The Latest: Official: Suspect streamed shootout on Facebook
- Romania: 3 soldiers dead, 9 injured after truck overturns
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- Cheese, please: Japan, EU said near agreement on trade pact
- A look at Philippine leader's stormy first year in power
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- MLB: Shortstop Turner injured in Nationals' loss to Cubs
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- German parliament paves way for same-sex marriage
- 17 more die in Pakistan tanker fire, pushing toll to 190
- Suspect livestreams shootout with Los Angeles police
- 7-Eleven shuts all convenience stores in Indonesia
- Suicide bombers hit Lebanon's border area; 7 troops wounded
- German lawmakers vote to legalize same-sex marriage in last session before September election
- AP PHOTOS: Two visions seen in one Hong Kong
- The Latest: German parliament approves same-sex marriage
- Gil Shaham to play Russian masterpieces in Taichung and Taipei
- Chemical weapons watchdog investigation confirms sarin used in deadly April 4 attack on Syrian town Khan Sheikhoun
- OPCW chief: Perpetrators of April 4 sarin attack on Syrian town "must be held accountable for their crimes."
- OPCW probe: Sarin used in deadly April 5 attack in Syria
- GOP may keep Obama tax on wealthy in bid to save health bill
- Fiji reappoints national coach McKee through 2019 World Cup
- German parliament debates online hate-speech law
- Indians hit stores in shopping frenzy ahead of new sales tax
- Taiwan prosecutors want Farglory tycoon detained in new scandal
- Turkish, Qatari ministers meet amid crisis with Arab states
- Trump, Putin face high-stakes meeting in Germany next week
- IOC VP: Tokyo 2020 will attract youth, offer gender equality
- Slovak midfielder Martin Chrien moves from Plzen to Benfica
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires sweep US West
- German parliament passes measure to crack down on hate speech on social media, with possibility of hefty fines
- More court challenges expected for Trump's new travel ban
- California's gun control efforts suffer 2 legal setbacks
- Case raises questions of fairness in executing mentally ill
- Travel ban was on, then off. Now it's back, but different
- Analysis: Trump's policy now incredible shrinking travel ban
- Trump, SKorea's leader returning to talks on trade, NKorea
- Iraqi troops in mop-up operations in Mosul after key gains
- The Latest: UK says sarin attack in Syria can't be ignored
- Sri Lanka posts 316-5 vs. Zimbabwe in 1st ODI
- Angela Merkel votes against gay marriage
- China strongly protests U.S. plan to sell arms to Taiwan, demands the $1.4 billion deal be revoked
- Chief suspect in W Hotel drug death sentenced to 10 years
- Feds will now target relatives who smuggled in children
- Eurozone inflation down slightly but underlying prices rise
- China strongly protests US arms sales to Taiwan
- UN chief joins Cyprus peace talks to help clear logjam
- Simone Veil, Nazi death camp survivor and prominent French politician who spearheaded abortion rights, dies at age 89
- UN ends peacekeeping mission in Ivory Coast after 13 years
- Simone Veil, leading French feminist politician, dies at 89
- South Africa's ruling party meets amid divisions over Zuma
- UN cites 'notable trend' of people returning home in Syria
- The Latest: Lavrov wants 'pragmatism' in Trump-Putin talks
- Bournemouth, Huddersfield break their transfer-fee records
- Philippine Madrigal Singers enchant Taiwan
- UK man jailed after hitting Muslim teen with bacon
- Trump pans TV host's look, brains: Republicans plead, Stop!
- IMF offers more rosy view of Portugal after past gloominess
- BBC journalist detained, deported from Turkey
- Report: Flammable tower cladding used to save money
- Body of German hiker retrieved from Indonesian volcano
- Top players all get tough quarterfinal draws at Wimbledon
- Austrian court upholds government seizure of Hitler house
- Parker to make 2nd defense of WBO heavyweight title vs Fury
- Junker warns after French election: far-right still exists
- Germany to limit foreign election rallies after Turkey spat
- The Latest: Iran top diplomat: US ban targets 'grandmothers'
- Konta out of Eastbourne semifinals because of injury
- The Latest: MSNBC anchor pair strike back at Trump's tweets
- UK parents say life-support to end for terminally-ill son
- Polish official to defend old forest actions before UNESCO
- Afghan official: Taliban kill 6 police in western province
- After doping age, Tour start in Germany is a 'Grand Return'
- The Latest: London fire: Council rebuked for ending meeting
- Thai customs seizes 15 luxury cars reported stolen in UK
- The Latest: Trump suggests repealing Obama health law now
- The Latest: UK PM slaps council for aborting fire meeting
- Late Burundi king's remains re-interred in Switzerland
- Deputy shoots and kills suspect during narcotics operation
- Jay Z raps about relationship with Beyonce on '4:44'
- JMW Turner painting could fetch $30 million at auction
- Grenades, ammo stolen in daring raid at Portugal army depot
- Recent high school graduate fatally shot in road rage crash
- Czech film fest opens with awards for Affleck, Thurman
- Events and activities in Taiwan for the first weekend of July
- Wimbledon's strawberry farm could lose workers post-Brexit
- China arrests co-pilot of Taiwan tycoon's private jet
- US envoy in Turkey amid dispute over arms to Kurd fighters
- Chicago police, feds team up on new effort to curb violence
- UN human rights experts condemn jailing of Vietnam blogger
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Myanmar to bar UN human rights investigators from entering
- Sheriff: Man shot, killed after taking deputy's stun gun
- Couple accused of trying to sell deer parts taken from trash
- Explosion, fire reported at Pennsylvania fireworks company
- U.S. consumer spending edged up just 0.1 percent in May, despite 0.4 percent rise in income
- US consumer spending up just 0.1 percent despite income gain
- Finland, Sweden join British-led rapid action military force
- Sanchez not yet ready to reveal decision on Arsenal future
- Zimbabwe beats Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in 1st ODI
- Nike to start selling sneakers through online giant Amazon
- 98-year-old activist remains defiant after arraignment
- Mazda car parking brake may not hold, company issues recall
- Family, church spar over girl who wants to play with boys
- Zimbabwe stuns Sri Lanka with 6-wicket win in 1st ODI
- Putin signs decree to extend ban on Western food imports
- Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon
- SA captain may miss Lord's test despite birth of child
- German unemployment remains steadily low in June
- Israeli PM delays conversion bill that angered liberal Jews
- Roads blocked, transportation affected by strike in Brazil
- Small fire at Houston airport triggers sprinkler system
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- The Latest: South Korean president returning to White House
- Israel responds to Syrian spillover fire in repeat incident
- Markets Right Now: Nike helps lead US stocks higher
- Actor James Cromwell sentenced to jail for NY plant protest
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- New flight service from Maine to Halifax postponed by glitch
- Sessions says he hopes Russia probe ends sooner than later
- Surprise! Sailor comes home to find wife 8 months pregnant
- Mariah Carey pays tribute at Manchester bomb victim funeral
- Spain revises its economic growth forecast upward, again
- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen charged for alleged misuse of EU funds on parliamentary aides
- US stock indexes broadly higher in early trading; oil rises
- French far-right leader charged with alleged EU funds misuse
- Albanian parliament to swear in next president on July 24
- Suicide attack on Niger displaced camp kills 2, wounds 11
- The Latest: Officials reopen Arizona highway closed by fire
- Unbowed 'Julius Caesar' director urges artists 'take risks'
- The Latest: Feds send 20 more ATF agents to Chicago
- Disneyland takes wives off auction block on 'Pirates' ride
- Opposition decries detention of Venezuelan students in truck
- Missouri woman sues Uber, says driver sexually assaulted her
- Hundreds gather in support of missing Chinese scholar
- Police hear of new sexual conquest game at elite prep school
- Judge orders Sunoco pipeline protesters off own property
- German foreign minister welcomes Trump-Putin meeting at G20
- APNewsBreak: Legionnaires' found at Ohio prison hospital
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Noodles and 'Old Beer' in Duesseldorf
- Tour de France Stages
- Trump's Labor Dept wants salary to count on overtime rule
- Publicist to AP: Venus Williams will play at Wimbledon
- UN commends achievements in Ivory Coast as UN troops leave
- Shiite Muslims end week-long daily protest in NW Pakistan
- Spain winger Deulofeu returning to Barcelona on 2-year deal
- Germany's vote to OK gay marriage likely to benefit Merkel
- Groups challenge US plan to lift grizzly bear protections
- Capitals' Dmitry Orlov signs $30.6 million, 6-year deal
- Suspected militant stabs 2 Indonesian police inside mosque
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Scientists alarmed by 6 right whales deaths in Canada
- Recalls this week: dressers, fireworks, infant coveralls
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- The Latest: Graphic, videos detail Baton Rouge police ambush
- Warren Buffett buys 700 million shares in Bank of America
- Bjork and Otaegui share the lead at French Open
- Board: Court could decide Puerto Rico power company debt
- N Carolina man charged with lying about Islamic State plans
- Nearly everyone's a winner: Funds rose again last quarter
- Thunderstorm in Moscow kills 1, forces 40 planes to divert
- London fire: Council leader quits amid criticism of response
- The Latest: Illinois budget deal passes critical test
- Texas officers investigating break-in when man fired on them
- BA rents Qatar Airways jets for use during cabin crew strike
- 2 injured after plane crashes on California freeway
- Police say a San Antonio officer has died a day after being shot in the head in an exchange of fire
- The Latest: Texas officer dies day after being shot in head
- Man who needed air in tires, bought lottery ticket wins $1M
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- 1 year later, Utah man stuck in Venezuela jail amid unrest
- 'Big Bang Theory' star thanks firefighters after house fire
- Abused 4-year-old rescued in Mexico City may be US citizen
- The Latest: Venezuela prosecutor asks rights agency for help
- World Cup 2010 drug-test lab loses right to test samples
- GOP bill would let churches endorse political candidates
- Man charged with killing 5 people enters not-guilty pleas
- Charges dropped against 2 youths in Tennessee wildfires
- Safety board: Mariners need better tropical storm forecasts
- The Latest: 2 in freeway plane crash have traumatic injuries
- Prince Charles honors Canada troops who died in Afghanistan
- US rig count falls this week by 1 to 940
- Venus Williams sued by crash victims' family in Florida
- Kang goes bogey-free to grab early lead at KPMG Women's PGA
- Can mention of Kim K help make legal point? Roberts says yes
- Cop suspended for 'black people have met their match' video
- 2 Russian border guards get lost, end up in Ukraine
- MSNBC hosts say tabloid article a weapon in Trump feud
- Lingmerth shoots another 65, maintains Quicken Loans lead
- Searchers' wounds will be considered at Bergdahl sentencing
- Argentina sends 2,000 police into raid on slum
- TLC on new album, dating and Beyonce's fan girl moment
- Commissioner's exit leaves energy panel with lone member
- NAACP seeks federal probe into police killing of black man
- UN: Reintegrating ex-fighters is first challenge in Colombia
- High risk for 2nd tunnel collapse at nuclear waste site
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Court will let widow change surname to match new partner's
- Bulls surprise Sharks as Super Rugby returns in South Africa
- Police are responding to a report of shots fired inside a New York City hospital
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Q&A: Pot is about to be legal in Nevada, but not in casinos
- Mother and daughter killed in crossfire in Rio slum
- Police: Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital
- Brazil's 16-year-old baseball wonder turning MLB heads
- 14 charged in Mexican Mafia gang-linked LA jail assaults
- Measure forces Congress to examine post-9/11 war powers role
- Prosecutors bring charges in Phoenix serial killing case
- Stocking up: Nevada dispensaries prepare for legal pot sales
- Trump revives National Space Council, to be led by Pence
- Lawyer: Detective too burned out to probe child abuse cases
- Summer looms with GOP stuck on health care, budget, taxes
- New York City police spokesman says gunman inside Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead
- Law enforcement official: Gunman at New York City hospital was wearing lab coat, concealed rifle inside it
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- The Latest: Gunman in NYC hospital shooting is dead
- Alleged Indiana serial killer objects to March trial date
- Law enforcement official says gunman inside New York City hospital killed at least 1 before apparently killing self
- The Latest: Lawyer says there may be video of Williams crash
- Smokejumpers prepare to parachute in to fight US wildfires
- Review: Calvin Harris gets some starry help on terrific CD
- Private farmers now work 30 pct of Cuban farmland
- The Latest: Prep school sex assault victim speaks out
- Law enforcement official says gunman at NYC hospital who killed 1, hurt 6 was doctor who formerly worked there
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Denver proposes social marijuana use rules for businesses
- The Latest: Sketch of suspect released in road rage shooting
- Germany wins European U21 title with 1-0 win over Spain
- Ivanka works for free, but Trump White House can pay well
- Nike and Parkway jump while Cara Therapeutics, Micron drop
- BC-US--Index, US
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- AP Source: PG Ricky Rubio going from Wolves to Jazz
- Steelers' Burns charged with driving with suspended license
- Mexico bans gillnet fishing in endangered porpoise's habitat
- Canada PM meets aboriginal protesters ahead of Canada Day
- 129,000 oil, gas lines identified near buildings in Colorado
- Canadian man and woman to be sentenced in child-bride case
- India.Arie returns to the Essence Festival with new music
- Joe Jackson taken to hospital after Las Vegas car crash
- Messi to marry childhood sweetheart in Argentina hometown
- Earnhardt lands pole for what could be Cup finale at Daytona
- The Latest: Former Trump aide Caputo to testify in probe
- Hong Kong art exhibit aims to deepen connection between people and sharks
- EPA says Pruitt meeting with Dow Chemical head was canceled
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Mars' lawsuit against Wisconsin chocolatier dismissed
- Trump shifts from provoking to engaging to pressuring China
- Neglect charges filed after Indianapolis boy fatally shot
- Suitcase with human remains dumped in Mexico's Los Cabos
- Escaped elephant strolls through Wisconsin neighborhood
- Law enforcement officials say gunman was allowed to resign from NYC hospital in 2015 amid sex harassment allegations
- Silence over dad's tweets speak to Ivanka Trump's tight spot
- UN agrees to cut peacekeeping budget, a reduction US sought
- Companies still hobbled from fearsome cyberattack
- Miazga hopes for breakthroughs with US and Chelsea
- 'Crackas' hacker sentenced to 2 years in prison
- Bear crashes through window of Alaska's boy's bedroom
- Q&A: Coin to mark Alaska's landmark 1945 civil rights law
- Man charged with killing son, 5, extradited to California
- Perry, Triplett a record 11 under in US Senior Open
- Famed Hollywood actress sues over 'Feud' depiction
- Labor strike hits major Mexican newspaper La Jornada
- Heir apparent to Dungey yet to materialize in motocross
- Jerrod Carmichael exits 'Carmichael Show' after 3 seasons
- 6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador
- Louisiana senator finds health care frustration at town hall
- Pacquiao, Horn make weight for fight
- New Jersey passes daily fantasy sports regulation, tax bill
- NZ Rugby boss says Lions tours will continue
- BC-GLF--Quicken Loans National Par Scores
- Knicks waive Ndour before deadline to guarantee salary
- BC-GLF--US Senior Open Par Scores
- Off-duty police officer who pinned teen placed on leave
- Paterno family drops lawsuit against NCAA over Freeh report
- Flags raised marking Hong Kong handover's 20th anniversary
- Pentagon OKs 6-month delay in transgender enlistments
- BC-GLF--Quicken Loans National Scores
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Carrie Lam sworn in as Hong Kong's new leader on the city's 20th anniversary of handover from Britain
- The Latest: Carrie Lam sworn in as Hong Kong's new leader
- NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona postponed by rain
- John Campbell goes out a winner at the Meadowlands
- Taiwan Headline News
- LEADING OFF: Wheeler returns for Mets
- Authorities: Man charged in Illinois with kidnapping Chinese scholar who disappeared 3 weeks ago
- Umpire West hit in head by ball from Miller Park stands
- Katie Ledecky races to 3rd individual title at US nationals
- The Latest: Man charged with kidnapping Chinese scholar
- Reds cruise over Cubs
- President Tsai lauds success in pushing pension reforms
- Ex-UN chief Ban Ki-moon joins ex-leaders promoting peace
- Giants' Bumgarner has uneven outing during rehab start
- Promoter in failed Bahamas music festival arrested in NYC
- AP Source: Rockets re-sign Nene to 4-year deal
- For Iranian-Americans, Trump travel ban keeps families apart
- Today in History
- Judge in Stanford rape case offers first defense of decision
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Johnson scores in 17th, Orlando City ends 6-game road skid
- Federal complaint: Phone of man charged in Chinese scholar's kidnapping was used to visit online forum about abductions
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Stars stun Sky for first win of season
- Hulk, Villas-Boas banned for criticizing Oscar suspension
- AP Source: Guard Patty Mills returning to San Antonio Spurs
- AP Sources: Pacers trade forward Paul George to Thunder
- Illinois lawmakers return after missing key budget deadline
- A look at Illinois' budget disaster as impasse hits 3rd year
- Yankees down Astros 13-4, Aoki pitches
- Warriors GM: Team to sign Steph Curry when moratorium lifts
- A Syrian conundrum: Can IS be ousted without Assad's help?
- Doctor who killed 1 at NYC hospital was 'aggressive'
- Taiwan protests Nigerian use of force against its office
- Woman killed as Indian troops battle Kashmir rebels
- Christie, Legislature facing murky path beyond shutdown
- Former Lions coach McGeechan taken to hospital
- Trump backs repealing 'Obamacare' now, replacing it later
- US renews pressure on China with an eye on NKorea threat
- Congress comes up short on major action so far this year
- More time allowed for review of new transgender enlistments
- Bill targets law aimed at keeping politics out of churches
- Measure would require new war authorization from Congress
- Mike Foltynewicz loses no-hit bid in ninth of 3-1 Braves win
- Ivanka Trump keeps quiet on dad's tweets assailing TV host
- Man held in kidnapping of Chinese scholar who is feared dead
- Taiwan tycoon and KMT politician detained in corruption probe
- Hayward starting his free-agent tour, as West gets tougher
- Top 10 sights in Taiwan Japanese tourists love to visit
- Tonga beats Samoa 30-26 in Pacific Nations Cup
- Yilan International Children’s Folklore and Folkgame Festival opens Saturday
- Nevada launches sales of legal recreational marijuana
- Tonga beats Samoa 30-26 in Pacific Nations Cup
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Yankees beat Astros as Aoki pitches
- Kashmir rebel designated as terrorist by US vows to fight on
- Managers ejected in heated Dodger rout of Padres
- Israel's Labor aims for relevance with leadership election
- BC-BBA--AL Standings,1st Ld-Writethru
- Taiwan’s first Apple store opens at Taipei 101
- Afghanistan says Taliban district chief killed in battle
- All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams sent off in 2nd Lions test
- Ballance back for England in 1st test against South Africa
- World leaders bid farewell to late German chancellor Kohl
- UK leader faces demand to replace council after fire
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - July 1
- Adele shares her devastation at canceling weekend shows
- British and Irish Lions beat New Zealand 24-21 in 2nd test
- Lions beat 14-man New Zealand 24-21 in 2nd test
- Macron to meet West African leaders on new anti-terror force
- India launches new single nationwide tax amid confusion
- Hip hop in Central African Republic brings hope in crisis
- Taiwan urges more democracy for Hong Kong after Xi Jinping's speech
- New Zealand's Red Cards in Rugby Tests
- Pope names new Vatican doctrine chief, declines to renew mandate for German conservative Cardinal Gerhard Mueller
- Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood home Jakarta
- Pope declines to renew mandate for German doctrine chief
- Vidal says beating Germany would make Chile world's best
- Ukraine alleges Russian security services behind cyberattack
- Bangladesh marks anniversary of cafe attack that killed 20
- Romania: Police detain 21 Iraqi migrants near Hungary border
- Police say multiple people shot, injured at Little Rock, Ark. nightclub following dispute at concert; not terror-related
- Oil tanker and large cargo ship collide in English Channel
- Congo declares end to Ebola outbreak after 4 deaths
- Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting
- UAE ruler leaves country on private trip abroad
- Little Rock Police say all 17 nightclub shooting victims are alive; victim previously critical, now stable
- UN chief: Essential elements of Cyprus peace deal understood
- Hansen pressed on injury intent after Williams red card
- Taiwan orders Nigerian office out of Taipei City
- Lebanese military rejects claims of abuse of Syrians
- Brazilian center back Marquinhos signs new PSG contract
- WHO: Cholera death toll in Yemen rises to 1500
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Mick Jagger says newspaper editorial saved him from prison
- The Latest: Little Rock club shooting followed violent week
- Mexico authorities say 19 killed in clash near Mazatlan
- Warburton eyes series victory for Lions in New Zealand
- 1 armed robber killed in shootout at Johannesburg airport
- Trump's White House is all but ignoring Spanish speakers
- The Latest: Paper: Doctor sent email 2 hours before shooting
- Polish leader says other nations envy Trump visit to Warsaw
- Coach suspended by British archery body over alleged assault
- The Latest: Jrue Holiday gets $126M, 5 year from Pelicans
- Exhibition comparing 228 Incident with Hong Kong opens Saturday
- Russia wins praise for hosting World Cup warmup event
- German prison evacuated after unexploded WWII bomb found
- As Mosul's battlefield shrinks, US warns of friendly fire
- State laws will expand concealed guns to public facilities
- Tour de France begins with Stage 1 time trial underway
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Michigan's legal bills for Flint water crisis top $14M
- Chelsea signs veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero
- Spain: Danish man suspected of fighting for IS arrested
- Pliskova beats Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 to claim Eastbourne title
- US, Philippine navies patrol troubled waters in Philippines
- As July Fourth approaches, Americans debate democracy's fate
- Trump renews personal attacks on television hosts
- Can California fish catch break with giant tunnels? Depends
- Fisherman charged in wife's lake killing despite no body
- Pakistan: 2 Climbers missing on Killer Mountain assumed dead
- Confederate street names stir debate in ... New York City?
- Syria government airstrikes spill over into Jordan
- Swedish music festival cancels 2018 event after sexual abuse
- The Latest: Petrovic stays with Florida Panthers
- Former Brazil lawmaker released from prison
- Protest against bullfights in Pamplona before famed festival
- Police say 25 people shot at Little Rock, Arkansas, nightclub; all are expected to survive
- Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall celebrate Canada 150
- The Latest: Police say 28 hurt in Little Rock club shooting
- Sinn Fein chief downplays chance of N. Ireland power-sharing
- The Latest: Man held in scholar's kidnapping is grad student
- AP source: Bulls re-sign forward Cristiano Felicio
- Sharp returns to Blackhawks, agrees to 1-year deal
- Syria says chemical attack probe work of 'sick mind'
- Trump to honor veterans at Kennedy Center event
- Ohio judge keep juror questions sealed in police case
- Hundreds of thousands rally for LGTBI rights in Madrid
- The Latest: State parks, ferries closed due to shutdown
- Prices rise, partitions fall under new Utah liquor law
- Valverde crashes out of Tour de France
- Atletico Madrid ties midfielder Saul Niguez through 2026
- Wounded San Antonio police officer remains hospitalized
- Ohio councilman defends suggesting medics should ignore ODs
- Super Rugby: Lions smash Sunwolves, pressure on Crusaders
- Sounders sign Dutch defender Kelvin Leerdam to open July
- Company says 99% of its gas lines passed tests after blast
- Female fin whale found dead, decomposed on Long Island beach
- Red Wings sign D Trevor Daley to $9.5 million, 3-year deal
- Carolina brings back Williams, key member of '06 Cup team
- Qatar stands firm, rejecting Arab demands as deadline looms
- The Latest: Buyers line up in Nevada for recreational pot
- Tour de France Results
- Judge grants order blocking release of 38 Studios documents
- Aegon International Eastbourne Results
- BC-GLF--French Open Scores
- Tour de France Stages
- Hundreds of books owned by Warren Zevon to be sold
- The Latest: Illinois House leader: No vote this weekend
- 11-year-old Alaska boy shoots bear charging fishing party
- Bjork co-leads with Uihlein after round 3 of French Open
- 'Scared' a year ago, Federer back at Wimbledon, eyeing No. 8
- Taste of the Tour: Godly beer and divine meatballs in Liege
- 3.1 magnitude earthquake rocks area in northern Oklahoma
- Sharks lock up key cogs Vlasic, Jones with long-term deals
- Derani earns pole for 6-hour IMSA race at Watkins Glen
- Congressional shooter's widow wants attention to end
- Penguins sign Hunwick, Niemi, lose Bonino in free agency
- Stars add depth with newcomer Hanzel, return of Nemeth
- Woman climbs over fence at Brazil president's residence
- Netflix series on abuse prompts calls for priest's files
- The Latest: Pope sacks German cardinal handling abuse cases
- Predators sign Bonino away from Pens and trade Wilson to Avs
- The Latest: Thousands line roads, riverbanks to honor Kohl
- Teen musicians to take soulful Memphis Sound anew to Europe
- Coyotes sign Rangers defenseman Clendening to 1-year deal
- Little Rock mayor says nightclub where 28 were injured when gunfire erupted will be shut down
- Turkish authorities ban transgender rights march in Istanbul
- Wildfire risk high in Southwest, northern Great Plains
- Minnesota Wild announce 6 free-agent signings
- Thompson wins Paris 100m; losses for Jebet and McLeod
- Byron wins at Daytona for second straight Xfinity victory
- NHL free agents take high-priced hit in stagnant cap era
- Ducks keep G Cam Fowler, grab G Ryan Miller in free agency
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-GLF--US Senior Open Scores,1st Ld-Writethru
- Kirk Triplett takes lead into final round of US Senior Open
- NASCAR XFINITY-Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Results
- Shattenkirk comes home, signs 4-year deal with NY Rangers
- Promoter freed on bail after initial court appearance in NYC
- Choi, Kang tied for lead at KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- End of an era: Jagr's time in Florida is over
- The Latest: In tweet blitz, Trump defends social media use
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Canadian teams celebrate national holiday with free agency
- Houston Astros pitcher David Paulino gets 80-game drug ban
- Djokovic hoping to put struggles behind him at Wimbledon
- Dwyer scores in debut as US beats Ghana 2-1
- Melbourne Storm take 4-point lead atop National Rugby League
- Venezuela confirms 4 more deaths in anti-government protests
- Lingmerth struggles but maintains lead at Quicken Loans
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- US qualify for 2019 Rugby World Cup at Canada's expense
- 2019 Rugby World Cup Pools
- Lions backrower Sean O'Brien cited after 2nd test
- Taiwan Headline News
- Sale pitches 7 shutout innings, Red Sox beat Blue Jays 7-1
- Nouveau train familial avec les mascottes d’ours à Taiwan
- Tokyo votes in high-stakes city election
- Police: Suspect posted photos from drone in Arizona wildfire
- Nikolic brace sends Chicago into Eastern Conference lead
- Stewart scores 30; Storm wins 89-69 to snap losing streak
- BC-GLF--Quicken Loans National Scores
- Nuclear industry says no impact seen from hacking campaign
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona
- CWB: Tropical storm to graze ocean off eastern Taiwan Sunday afternoon and Monday
- Ancajas stops Kinoshita for IBF junior bantamweight title
- Today in History
- Israel's Prison Service says former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has been released from prison
- Aussie cricketers threaten boycott if new deal not signed
- Ex-doctor sought to extract revenge on former colleagues
- Israel's ex-PM Ehud Olmert released from prison
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola Results
- Man floats on a self-made styrofoam boat rescued in Reifen
- Manny Pacquiao loses WBO world welterweight title in a unanimous points decision to Jeff Horn.
- Pacquiao loses WBO welterweight title on points to Horn
- Illinois House to take up likely $5 billion income tax bill
- Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped save lives
- Pacquiao loses WBO welterweight title on points to Horn
- Taiwan’s Chan and Hingis win their fifth doubles titles of the year
- Samsung to sell recycled Note 7 phone in South Korea at $611
- Syrian TV: Three car bomb explosions, including suicide blast, rock Syrian capital
- Afghan officials: Taliban kill 13 local militiamen in ambush
- Thousands of motorcyclists protest for right to travel on freeways
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- Syrian state TV: Car bombs rock capital, multiple casualties
- Best Places to get Your July 4th Barbeque On in Taipei
- AP News Guide: What to know about the Qatar crisis
- Heavy rain warning issued for 19 cities
- 'America's Literary Landscape' exhibition in Tainan
- Syrian state TV says at least 8 killed, 12 wounded in Damascus blasts
- Mipaliw Wetlands Art Festival reflect the beauty of Hualien in Taiwan
- The Latest: Syrian state TV says 8 killed in Damascus blasts
- De Silva hat-trick limits Zimbabwe to 155 in 2nd ODI
- 2 ruling party officials shot and killed in Turkey
- Israel detains Palestinian lawmaker on security allegations
- Australia's NRL results
- All Blacks center Sonny Bill Williams banned for 4 weeks
- Arab Israeli ex-lawmaker heads to prison with 'pride'
- Istanbul Trans Pride march to go on despite govt ban
- First customer of Apple Store Taipei camps out 68 hours
- Chicago Police: Heavily armed man shot, killed by officer
- 20 dead in road accidents in Russia; 14 as bus catches fire
- Taiwan’s iconic films of 80s to re-screen in July
- Australian Rules football results
- Skywalk traversing cliff face overlooking Pacific Ocean in eastern Taiwan opens July 1
- Looters strip Greek mountains of wild tea, rare plants
- 10 injured as volcano erupts on Indonesia's main Java island
- Al-Qaida-linked Mali extremists release hostage video
- Russian anti-virus CEO offers up code for US govt scrutiny
- Thomas in yellow as 2017 Tour begins first full road stage
- Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe 2nd ODI
- Pope urges end to Venezuela violence, prays for victims
- UK to pull out of fishing deal that let others in its waters
- South African parliamentary vote on Zuma planned for Aug. 8
- Sudanese doctors urge measures against cholera outbreak
- Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Britain's Conservative govt under pressure to ease austerity
- Qatar stock exchange drops as Arab deadline nears
- Fire races through Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon, 1 dead
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Microsoft, Trump administration clash over email searches
- Insurers: Homes must fall down to be eligible for coverage
- Ousted Vatican doctrine chief denies clashing with pope
- French president vows support in Sahel anti-extremist fight
- Launch fails for Chinese heavy-lift carrier rocket
- Kashima Antlers beat J-League leaders Kashiwa Reysol 3-2
- Congress is cool to Trump's proposal to end heating aid
- Poland 1st: Why Trump visits ex-communist nation before UK
- Civilians flee as strikes pound last of IS-held Mosul
- Former judge in Kentucky fighting sex charges
- Jail records show rapper Finese 2Tymes arrested in Alabama night after Little Rock nightclub shooting that left 28 hurt
- Rare butterfly thrives on, and because of, US military bases
- The Latest: Rapper arrested night after club shooting
- Egypt court sentences 20 to death over 2013 village massacre
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Thousands protest in German city of Hamburg before G20
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Triathlete dies during cycling stage of Ironman Austria
- Brazil captures drug lord who used surgery to hide
- Romania: 1 British cyclist dead, 2 injured after hit by car
- Civilians flee as strikes pound last of IS-held Mosul
- Wimbledon at a glance: Murray opens defense at Centre Court
- Trump makes push on health bill; repeal-only vote an option
- Swedish premier: Sex assaults at music fest disgusting acts
- Portugal beats Mexico in extra time for Confed Cup 3rd place
- In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo
- UK to refrain from charges on Grenfell Tower sublets
- Abu Dhabi airport says it's now exempt from US laptop ban
- Tour de France Stages
- The Latest: CNN responds to Trump tweet
- Man facing murder charges in road rage slaying of woman, 18
- Are launches of helium balloons seeing their dying days?
- In Milwaukee, prosecutors hit neighborhoods, not just court
- Pakistan angrily reacts over ex-CIA contractor's memoir
- The Latest: Man intended as shooting target has no idea why
- Off-duty cop who killed daughter's boyfriend faces 3rd trial
- Retirement 'bittersweet' for union boss who challenged Trump
- Neutered California tax board forces quick transition
- Texas county not getting repaid for Super Bowl security
- 'Despicable Me 3,' 'Baby Driver' win, 'The House' doesn't
- Ex-cop gets state prison term in fatal alcohol-related crash
- Richard Branson dishes on Virgin, space and the Obamas
- Lawsuit challenging public funding for Detroit arena dropped
- Harsh winter took heavy toll on wildlife across western US
- AP Source: Ibaka, Raptors agree on $65 million, 3-year deal
- Wife: Police didn't act fast enough to save husband
- Syrian President Bashar Assad will be face of new bank note
- Fleetwood wins French Open by 1 shot, Uihlein 2nd
- Niagara Falls looks to develop outdoor recreation activities
- Cop's fatal shooting of Michigan man, 73, ruled justified
- The Latest: Day 2: Ibaka, Gibson off the free-agent board
- Sigh! A lot going on for Murray as Wimbledon defense begins
- Heirs of North Carolina eugenics victims won't appeal ruling
- RHP Grilli traded from Toronto to Texas for minor leaguer
- All aboard: New NYC ferry fleet puts out call for deckhands
- Prominent VC Dave McClure apologizes for offensive behavior
- Pope reverses Vatican stand on British sick baby case
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Pig's head sausage and stinky cheese
- Authorities: 6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin
- American brands move to Paris to kick off couture week
- Column: No reason to cry for Manny Pacquiao after loss
- UNESCO World Heritage talks in Poland face divisive topics
- Tennis Integrity Unit provisionally suspends Isaac Frost
- Macedonia ex-counterintelligence chief's passport seized
- Airstrikes propel Mosul gains, despite toll on civilians
- Website in Illinois kidnap case still advises on abductions
- Fourth of July comes amid mixed feelings for some minorities
- McDonald's honors actress, Olympian, others at annual awards
- Germany beats Chile 1-0 to win Confederations Cup final
- Germany beats Chile 1-0 in bruising Confederations Cup final
- Mormon Tabernacle Choir director mentors inmate choir group
- Facebook drone could one day provide global internet access
- AP Source: Rockets, Nene reach agreement a 2nd time
- Missing North Texas girl found dead in Dallas; 2 arrested
- West Indies beats India by 11 runs to keep ODI series alive
- FARC leader known as Timochenko hospitalized with stroke, remains in intensive care
- Kyle Lowry announces he's staying with Toronto
- California marchers call for impeachment of President Trump
- Top Colombian rebel leader in intensive care after stroke
- Langer falls short in attempt for 3rd straight senior major
- West Indies beats India to keep ODI series alive
- Chile's Confed Cup defeat hints at trouble ahead
- Danielle Kang wins KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- Perry wins US Senior Open by 2 strokes over Triplett
- FIFA Confederations Cup Champions
- The Latest: Illinois House begins tax hike debate
- Kyle Stanley wins Quicken Loans National in playoff
- Germany's young team passes tough test from Chile
- Venezuela's Maduro hikes wages amid protests
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Phillies beat New York 7-1, end Mets' 4-game winning streak
- Fittipaldi, Barbosa, Albuquerque win at Watkins Glen
- 4 train cars derail in Washington; minor injuries reported
- 2017 All-Star Rosters
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Rangers, Stars among the best movers in NHL free agency
- Capitals sign Kuznetsov long term, trade Johansson to Devils
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- French media reports: 8 injured in shooting near mosque
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- LA Sparks rally from 17-point deficit to beat Mystics 76-69
- Judge, Correa, Arenado among 12 1st-time All-Star starters
- Indonesian officials say a helicopter going to help evacuations near erupting volcano has crashed, killing 8 on board
- Sharks sign Thornton to 1-year deal after losing Marleau
- Taiwan Headline News
- Andrews drops out of bid for world championship standard
- The Latest: Indonesian aid helicopter crash kills 8 rescuers
- Marleau leaves Sharks to sign 3-year deal with Maple Leafs
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--Leaders
- BC-BBA--Top Ten
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Fabricant de chocolat taiwanais récompensé au Prix International de Chocolat
- Sapong, Pereira, Alberg score in Union's 3-0 win over Revs
- China's Yu Liu wins first Symetra Tour title
- Christie lounges with family on beach at park he shut down
- Marleau leaves Sharks for Leafs, Price commits to Canadiens
- BC-GLF--Webcom Scores
- India welcomes investors with modern tech in steel sector
- Japan economic surveys show recovery in manufacturing
- TAIFEX to donate 'Rehabuses' to four Taiwan cities
- The Latest: Arab nations extend deadline for Qatar
- US ship sails near disputed island, raising China's hackles
- China widens investor access as bond trading link launches
- Perry wins US Senior Open by 2 strokes over Triplett
- Greek mogul, sports administrator Minos Kyriakou dies at 75
- LEADING OFF: Trout readies for rehab stint, Matz vs Stras
- Lanto Griffin wins Web.com's Nashville Golf Open in playoff
- Cross-county same-sex partnership registration opens today
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- China's aircraft carrier shadows Taiwan as US destroyer patrols Paracels
- Vietnam buffalo fight suspended after animal kills owner
- Trump speaks with leaders of Japan, China about NKorea
- Trump speaks with Gulf state leaders, urges unity
- Today in History
- Photo of the Day: Aboriginal Festival kicks off in eastern Taiwan
- Hunt, Munster in for Maroons; Blues unchanged for Origin 3
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street gains
- Old dogs, new blimps: Goodyear pilots need to be retrained
- Work on Erie Canal began 200 years ago and changed history
- Team NZ gets funding boost after America's Cup win
- Taipei bike lane fines of NT$300 to kick in July 17
- Lawmakers return to Capitol after voting to raise taxes
- Suspect in Illinois kidnap case to make 1st court appearance
- Arab nations extend deadline in Qatar crisis by 48 hours
- Philippines: Top militant believed hiding in war-torn city
- Rapper who performed at Little Rock club arrested in Alabama
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street gains
- Jagr, Kovalchuk among questions left in busy NHL free agency
- IS women suicide bombers hit Iraqi troops in Mosul, kill 1
- Lebanon sees tourism rebound as turmoil swallows region
- Bus goes up in flames after crash with truck in Germany
- Law firm DLA Piper says its email is back after cyberattack
- Singapore PM says in Parliament his family feud is baseless
- Best photos from the past week in Asia
- Smackdown! Trump's insult act comes from pro wrestling hype
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Trump tweets mock video of him beating CNN, sparks criticism
- China's Xi points to 'negative factors' affecting US ties
- Reach of search warrant for emails at issue in appeals case
- Taiwan’s Chiayi City promotes cool short haircuts to save energy
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Forecaster says budget cuts could hurt hurricane predictions
- GOP voters blame Congress, not Trump, for lack of progress
- Iranian president assails Turkey's dam construction project
- Afghan official: 4 civilians killed in a roadside bombing
- Trump White House still lacks a website for Spanish speakers
- Rookies settling in atop baseball's leaderboards
- White House: Trump backs repeal-only health bill as 'option'
- The Latest: Egypt to host Gulf nations in dispute with Qatar
- Dubai online retailer Souq.com says sale to Amazon completed
- Taiwanese parents spend 5th most in world on education
- Tesla says its Model 3 car will go on sale on Friday
- UK pilots warn of disaster, seek tougher rules for drones
- Iraq local official: Suicide bomber disguised in woman's all-covering robe has killed 14 people at camp for displaced
- Tesla says its Model 3 car will go on sale on Friday
- Police say they fear a number of fatalities in bus collision with truck in southern Germany
- Honduran Congress president visits Taiwan, meets with Tsai
- Train cars derail in Washington state; minor injuries
- The Latest: German police fear fatalities in bus crash
- No-confidence motion submitted against Maldives speaker
- The Latest: Suicide bomber dressed as woman kills 14 in Iraq
- New Thai labor rules send migrant workers packing for home
- Europeans vow more help to stem Libya-Italy migrant flow
- France arrest: Suspect wanted to attack Macron, minorities
- After shock win over Pacquiao, Horn ignoring the criticism
- Fourth of July holiday brings mixed feelings for minorities
- India’s transgender troupe 'Dancing Queens' dance for their rights
- Eurozone unemployment rate remains at 8-year low
- Cyprus peace talks enter tough second week at Swiss resort
- Macron to give speech at special French parliament session
- Barclays, executives, set to appear in court
- AP Investigation: Children put at risk as pope's pediatric hospital in Rome chased profits
- Wimbledon to start under cloudy sky; Murray, Williams on tap
- Alaska volcano briefly erupts, sends up ash cloud
- Focus at pope's hospital for kids put profits over patients
- Cheese, cars at issue as Japan, EU inch toward trade pact
- AP Investigation: Key findings about the 'pope's hospital'
- German police confirm multiple deaths in Bavarian bus accident
- Taiwan's first Star Wars Run to take place in October
- 3 arrested after pro-Trump, anti-Trump protesters clash
- Boy, 5, survives 7-story fall from window in Massachusetts
- Chasing profits, pope's hospital put children at risk
- Bavarian police say 18 people missing in bus accident thought to have died in the fiery crash.
- Taiwanese boss takes entire staff on two-week vacation to Europe
- German defender Westermann joins Austria Vienna from Ajax
- Motorcyclist injured in collision that killed bear cub
- Taichung completes roof repair work for tourist magnet in central Taiwan--Rainbow Village
- Police officer shot, suspect killed in Virginia shooting
- Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for $70M Ponzi scheme
- Kensington Palace says young royals to go on Europe tour
- Doubts arise over Chinese Nobel winner's inability to travel
- Egypt arrests daughter, son-in-law of Islamist leader
- The Latest: 16 migrants detained near Romania-Hungary border
- Court: Energy firm can pass $55M cleanup costs to customers
- Russia upbeat as Confederations Cup goes off smoothly
- The Latest: Play is underway at Wimbledon
- And on the 11th day, Buffalo hockey marathoners break record
- Indian student is youngest customer at Apple store opening
- Iran signs $5 billion natural gas deal with France's Total and Chinese firm, the first since nuclear accord
- UK PM's office scotches rumors of imminent Trump visit
- Iranians hold 'Trumpism' cartoon contest to mock US leader
- Iran signs $5B gas deal with France's Total, Chinese firm
- Las Palmas names Manolo Marquez head coach
- Angola slowly opens to conservationists after long civil war
- Japanese leader's rule seen shaken by Tokyo election loss
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- 'Gotham' star Donal Logue asks for help in finding daughter
- Man who inspired ice bucket challenge is back in hospital
- UK finance lobbyists talk post-Brexit options in Brussels
- Syria says chemical inspectors refused to visit key sites
- Christie, lawmakers at impasse as state parks remain closed
- UN chief: US may meet Paris climate goals despite exit
- Former Chelsea captain John Terry joins Aston Villa
- Ice Age art, Bauhaus buildings highlight German UNESCO hopes
- Du Plessis to miss first test against England
- Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree on terminology
- UN envoy for Macedonia seeks to restart stalled talks
- US senator urges Pakistan to cooperate in Afghan peace push
- The Latest: Christie defends use of beach closed to public
- Poland wants Trump's vow of protection from Russian activity
- Review: Holland, cast delight in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
- Art mixes with the aquatic for Paris Couture Week
- Maria Menounos reveals brain tumor battle, quits E! News
- Angola's president returns to Spain amid health concerns
- China airlines to halt New York JFK Service
- SpaceX craft returns to Earth after 2nd space station trip
- Christie defends use of beach closed to public amid shutdown
- West Virginia peaks draw experienced climbers and novices
- Honda June US sales up 1 pct., bucking analyst expectations
- Costa Rica, Nicaragua battle over sea boundary at UN court
- Review: 'The Child' by Fiona Barton is an engaging tale
- Cyprus' record heat wave claims lives of 2 people
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Taiwan’s Huang Pei-hung embarks on journey to challenge Italian’s top volleyball league
- Bavarian police confirm that all 18 people missing in the bus crash are dead.
- Trump to call European leaders
- Kosovar to do community work for raising Islamic State flag
- Markets Right Now: Stocks jump as banks give market a lift
- French President Macron pledges to lift state of emergency, in place since 2015 over Islamic extremist attacks
- Maine's new monument offers chance for rustic adventures
- French President Macron promises to work 'without pity' to prevent any new extremist attack
- The Latest: Syrian military pauses in south ahead of talks
- Construction spending flat in May, with home construction falling again despite buyer demand
- Construction spending flat in May
- The Latest: Macron pledges to lift state of emergency
- UK student, 18, arrested in international cyberattack
- $93K seized at Philadelphia airport from Qatar-bound family
- Survey: US factory activity rises to near a 3-year high
- President Macron orders review of French military strategy to fight evolving threats
- The Latest: Vatican not commenting on AP hospital report
- Kenya: Policeman detained in probe over alleged extremism
- French President Macron announces Europe-wide public events later this year to reinvigorate the post-Brexit EU
- Theatrical producer Libby Adler Mages dies
- Vegan ice cream is nice cream thanks to creamier bases
- Forest fire injures 6 firefighters in Portugal
- Banks and energy companies give US stock indexes a boost
- EU warns of possible violence in Kenya presidential election
- Trump offers help to a terminally ill British baby
- Protesters urge Belarus to reduce its dependence on Russia
- The Latest: Christie deputy: His use of beach 'beyond words'
- 'Milk' not the only contested word in the food world
- Tougher sentence sought for Spanish princess' husband
- 1918 World Series key in US love affair with national anthem
- UN official praises massive China project to African leaders
- AP Exclusive: Security of US nukes now an official secret
- Boko Haram extremists attack Niger village, killing 9
- GM, Ford US sales down, but Japanese automakers report gains
- Kremlin expects US to quickly return Russian Embassy assets
- Poland's 1926 celebration of American independence is online
- China's president in Russia for talks on boosting ties
- Former Flyers forward Lyubimov returns to Russia
- UK govt hopeful of deal to break Northern Ireland deadlock
- Spieth to sit out John Deere Classic again
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- Sagan wins Tour de France Stage 3
- The Latest: Large crowd gathers for Illinois kidnap case
- Tourism in Newark? 50 years after riots, city says it's time
- British teen jailed for plotting London bomb attack
- Monaco signs Dutch defender Terence Kongolo
- Wisconsin author says poignant memoir was fake: 'I'm sorry'
- Miami judge: New stand-your-ground law is unconstitutional
- Family of slain sheriff's deputy in Oklahoma speaks out
- Charges in road-rage death doesn't temper family's grief
- Tour de France Results
- Stars sign Radulov to $31.25 million, 5-year deal
- Wimbledon Results
- Turkey: Greek coast guards fire on Turkish vessel in Aegean
- Portugal nixes claim Monty Python star's film harmed convent
- Review: 'A Ghost Story' casts a bizarre spell
- Comic TV and film actor, Paolo Villaggio, 84, dies in Rome
- FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigrant remains
- 6 victims of Wisconsin plane crash identified
- The Latest: Washington rail line operating after derailment
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Frog thighs and gray wine in Lorraine
- Texas House speaker didn't want suicide over 'bathroom bill'
- Man finds out small house is actually 300-year-old log cabin
- Rumer Willis is proudly marking 6 months of sobriety
- The Latest: Trump preps for return visit to Europe
- Reward grows to $10,000 after dog is found buried alive
- The Latest: Fitch Ratings cites 'concrete' budget progress
- The high life? Couple weds in pot facility to back new laws
- Top GOP recruit won't run against Missouri Sen. McCaskill
- Venezuelan opposition to hold mock vote on new constitution
- The Latest-Neighbor: Man killed by police seemed crazy
- Trump calls last-surviving member of WWII Doolittle Raiders
- The Latest: 911 calls show chaotic scene after club shooting
- Iowa State worked with utilities to uproot key energy center
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- California man pleads not guilty to killing 5-year-old son
- Appeals court backs Jimmy John's franchisee in labor dispute
- AP PHOTOS: Athletes at times abstain from anthem in protest
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- Congo rebels hold convoy of mine trucks, fight army in east
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- The Latest: Cessna plane fell apart in the air in Wisconsin
- China warns rising tension with NKorea could be disastrous
- Rapids auction jerseys to help teammate's mom fight cancer
- Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport
- Terror suspect's lawyer says client is being held illegally
- Review: 'The Man of Legends' is an engaging novel
- Romania: heavy rain causes flight delays in Bucharest
- Pro-Israel group meets US ambassador, who badmouthed them
- Vettel escapes sanction from FIA for colliding with Hamilton
- Silicon Valley's sexism problem: Could the tide be turning?
- Macedonian court orders passport of ex-prime minister seized
- US, Russia diplomats try to get canceled talks back on track
- 'Freedom': Minnesota liquor stores now legally open Sundays
- Texas City commissioner charged in wreck where 2 killed
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Review: 'The Man of Legends' is an engaging novel
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Town of Newtown asks judge to throw out wrongful death suit
- Blue Jays acquire Miguel Montero from Cubs
- Everton attract England defender Keane on rich 5-year deal
- North Dakota's railed oil safety program may be shelved
- Officials: Texas girl found dead kidnapped over drug theft
- Actress and internet star Stevie Ryan dead at 33
- Rare white deer herd open to public view beginning this fall
- Consolidated, FairPoint close billion-dollar merger deal
- The Latest: Police say taxi struck group of cab drivers
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Police in Brazil arrest another ally of President Temer
- DC appeals court orders EPA to move ahead with methane rule
- AP seeks dismissal of libel lawsuit from Russian billionaire
- Scientists baffled by strange sea creatures near Alaska
- Real Salt Lake signs defender Marcelo Silva
- Security increased at Wimbledon this year following attacks
- Study finds women with more testosterone get large boost
- Guatemalan juvenile center riots after apparent suicides
- TV executive Jamie Horowitz out abruptly at Fox Sports
- BC-US--Index, US
- Parents of student sue University of Alabama over suicide
- Credit houses send Illinois positive financial signals
- With hand surgeon in stands, Kvitova wins Wimbledon return
- Wounded San Antonio police officer listed in fair condition
- Marijuana sales in Nevada exceed stores' expectations
- Nagging hip injury doesn't slow Murray at Wimbledon
- The Latest: Top Texas leader pushes back on 'suicide' remark
- Oklahoma City zoo celebrates orangutan's 50th birthday
- Sprinter, age 101, sets age group record, to compete again
- Wisconsin police arrest suspect in fatal Culver's robbery
- Azarenka gets going after slow start at Wimbledon
- Tiger Woods says he has completed intensive program
- Dom Dwyer and Sydney Leroux live out soccer's American Dream
- With bad knee, 3-time major champ Wawrinka out at Wimbledon
- 2 dead from E.coli outbreak in Utah polygamous community
- Croatian rider excluded from Tour of Austria for doping
- AP Source: Kevin Durant agrees to 2-year deal with Warriors
- Tire fire may have sparked airplane engine fire in Denver
- Cleanup continues at derailed freight train site, oil spill
- Former French judge to head UN body to probe Syria crimes
- Wimbledon glance: Federer, Djokovic, Kerber in Day 2 action
- Fulmer steady as struggling Tigers face uncertain future
- Couple arrested in Willcox with $730K of cocaine in vehicle
- Signings, trades shift balance of power across the NHL
- Mexican painter Jose Luis Cuevas dies at 83
- South Korean military says North Korea launches ballistic missile, part of a string of test-firings in recent months
- A real kick: Cozart earns pet donkey for All-Star spot
- Taipei mayor calls trip to Shanghai 'very successful'
- Prosecutors ask judge to gag ex-pharmaceuticals CEO Shkreli
- South Korea military: North Korea launches ballistic missile
- South Korea military: North Korea launches ballistic missile
- Taiwan Headline News
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- US: Family ties for travel ban based on immigration law
- Yankees' Judge, Sanchez to participate in Home Run Derby
- The Latest: Missile likely landed in Japanese economic zone
- Watchdog says Chinese town is major ivory smuggling hub
- Unlikely for Winter Olympics to be icebreaker between Koreas
- Ups and downs in 2 Koreas' sports diplomacy over the years
- Polygraph confirms dad's story about Hawaii son's remains
- Seattle husband fatally shoots wife while in Uber vehicle
- Trump criticizes Kim Jong Un after latest missile launch
- Newborn latest victim of Rio de Janeiro's surging violence
- Chiang Ching-kuo documents published online
- Samsung to invest $19 billion in chip, display plants
- Umpire Hernandez sues MLB, claiming race discrimination
- Ministry of National Defense launches new cybersecurity command
- New Jersey GOP Gov. Christie says he's saddened budget deal is 3 days late but he'll sign it, ending government shutdown
- Chinese man wins forced gay conversion therapy lawsuit
- China rocket failure likely to set back next space missions
- Raburn hits winning run as Nationals edge Mets 3-2
- 92-year-old Belgian priest granted Taiwanese citizenship
- Today in History
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- BC-BBO--Home Run Derby Competitors
- Some Cubans choose dose of private medicine despite price
- Interpol president calls for unity in facing cyberattacks
- Australian class action case filed over pelvic mesh implants
- US marks Independence Day with pomp, dazzle, hot dog contest
- NPM and San Francisco's Asian Art Museum forge sister museum agreement
- Canada to apologize, pay former Gitmo prisoner Omar Khadr
- Afternoon thunderstorms forecast around Taiwan for Tuesday
- BC-BBA--AL Glance
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Tanaka pitches Yankees to 6-3 win over slumping Blue Jays
- Robots to aid tourists, clean floors at South Korean airport
- Illinois Senate votes scheduled; Gov. Rauner vows to veto
- US-backed forces breach wall around Raqqa's Old City
- EU announces Japan summit, hoping to clinch trade pact
- Philippines' top court upholds Duterte's martial law
- Asian shares slide but Australia jumps as rates kept on hold
- All Blacks confident despite stretched midfield resources
- Heavy rain in Southern China causes floods, killing 56
- North Korea claims to have tested its first ICBM; South Korea, US earlier said it was an intermediate-range missile
- East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls for acceptance
- NHL free agents following NBA path in picking destinations
- Taiwan held military drills during passage of Chinese aircraft carrier
- North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile
- New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie signs $34.7B budget deal following impasse that led to 3-day government shutdown
- Indian forces kill 3 rebels in Kashmir; 35 civilians injured
- Sri Lanka's worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225
- 20% of divorces in Taiwan are transnational couples
- Lowrider street art merges with museum works at LA exhibit
- Appeals court orders EPA to proceed with emissions rule
- AP Exclusive: US tightens security on nuclear inspections
- Christie ends shutdown, but beach pictures left an imprint
- 10 dead in Bangladesh garment factory explosion
- Vietnam's capital to ban motorbikes in metro areas by 2030
- In Europe, Trump gets 2nd chance to make 1st impression
- Taiwanese visits to Vietnam up 23 percent in first half of 2017
- Dam project in Tanzania's Selous reserve stirs dispute
- Turkish party takes contested referendum to European court
- No 'specific agenda,' but Trump, Putin have lots to discuss
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- The Latest: North Korea gives height, distance of missile
- US carries out airstrike against al-Shabab in Somalia
- Afghan official: US drone strike kills 4 IS militants
- Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman points blistering finger at MLB
- France's Macron visits nuclear submarine, simulates launch
- Penghu installs working underwater mailbox
- Israel's Labor Party votes for next leader, opposition chief
- I-Mei Foods is top Taiwan consumer brand for third time
- Qatar, isolated by neighbors, plans gas output boost
- One of 'Husband and Wife Trees' collapses
- CDC urges caution on visits to Thailand as it confirms 11 cases of Zika infection
- The Latest: Turkey says it may strike Syrian Kurds
- Indian students in US face identity crisis under Trump
- Shin takes over South Korea ahead of World Cup qualifiers
- Shin takes over South Korea ahead of World Cup qualifiers
- All Taiwanese singles players knocked out of first round at Wimbledon
- EU chief to leader of parliament: "You are ridiculous"
- UN condemns attack on staffers in Central African Republic
- China's Xi in Russia for talks with Putin
- Dubai's Emirates working to get out from under US laptop ban
- AP PHOTOS: Scared and nearly naked, an Iraqi man flees Mosul
- Air India flight takes off with faulty AC leaving passengers gasping for air
- UAE foreign minister: No word on Qatari response to demands
- Paraguay President to visit Taiwan to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations
- UN says South Sudan gunmen seize 8 foreign, local workers
- Germany warns of Russian cyber-attacks ahead of election
- Federer and Djokovic play their opening matches at Wimbledon
- 'Gladbach signing Germany defender Ginter from Dortmund
- Parsing hype from reality in North Korea's ICBM claim
- Another Chinese bike sharing company crashes and burns
- Iraqi commander says IS in 'fight to the death' in Mosul
- Second deadly fire in Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon kills 1
- New captains add intrigue to England-South Africa 1st test
- Tally ho-ld off: UK drops plan for vote on fox hunting
- Czech orchestra of disabled musicians gets world attention
- Argentina midfielder Ever Banega returns to Sevilla
- Austria ready to 'protect' borders against migrants
- Jordan soldier says he fired at US troops in fear of attack
- The Latest: Pope endorses news initiative to inform migrants
- Lockerbie bomber's family launches bid to appeal conviction
- Kremlin: Putin-Trump meeting to be Friday in Germany
- American artist performs ghost marriage in Taiwan
- London prisoner's accidental release sparks police search
- German intel chief: More terror attacks likely in Germany
- French prime minister faces confidence vote at parliament
- 9 dead in shootings involving fuel thieves in Mexico
- VW returns to Iran after 17-year absence
- Taiwan’s Tamshui River is 16th dirtiest river in the world
- Florida city to rename streets honoring Confederate generals
- Despite big offers, little has changed for baby Charlie Gard
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Report: Burundi's government purging Tutsi army officers
- Paralympics leadership denied vote by IOC on 2024 host city
- T20 and ODI captain Sarfraz Ahmed to lead Pakistan in tests
- 'Pope's hospital' to release annual report after AP probe
- Thai reform body suggests tight regulations on social media
- Portugal suspects terrorism behind national armory thefts
- Rights group: Bahraini female activist detained again
- Puerto Rico turns to Ivan Rodriguez to help secure statehood
- Police, fire heroics prompt anti-austerity push in Britain
- The Latest: Finally! Gulbis gets 1st win in more than a year
- AP Photos: 8 US presidential visitors in Poland
- Turkish minister: Troops won't leave Cyprus under peace deal
- Romania president backs anti-graft prosecutor amid criticism
- Baseball in London? Major league showcase set for Hyde Park
- AU sends delegation to Eritrea amid Djibouti border tensions
- India's leader kicks off historic visit to Israel
- Global Forecast-Asia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Russia, China propose that Pyongyang halt nuclear and missile test, US and South Korea refrain from large-scale drills
- Poland moves toward extradition of US man in Nazi case
- 18 killed as bus, truck collide in South Africa: Paramedics
- The Latest: Russia, China seek halt of N Korea weapons tests
- Students caught in crossfire over public school meal debts
- Oklahoma woman accused of plotting to kill Israeli husband
- Chinese man completes 5,000 km trip taking 84-year-old mother on motorcycle to Tibet
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- UK payments firm considers takeover by JPMorgan, US rival
- Palestinian president forces Gaza workers into retirement
- Giant water lilies to appear at Shuangxi Park in Taipei August 16
- Thailand extends registration deadline for foreign workers
- Venezuela names loyalist sanctioned by US to key legal post
- Mueller probe could draw focus to Russian crime operations
- EU approves Italian cash injection for troubled bank
- Jordan Spieth wants reputation as being a good closer
- Mob in western Myanmar kills Rohingya despite police guards
- Want your student loans forgiven? Avoid these 4 mistakes
- NHL free agents following NBA path in picking destinations
- Progress elusive in neighborhood rocked by police shooting
- After dismal 2016, shale gas drillers begin to turn a corner
- No deal in sight to break Northern Ireland political impasse
- Ukrainian minister: cyberattack cost my department millions
- Jonathan Klinsmann making 'good impression' in Hertha trial
- Demare wins Tour stage as Cavendish involved in nasty crash
- Illinois Senate OKs $5B income tax increase aimed at ending the longest US budget stalemate since Great Depression
- Yemen PM warns southern rivals against violence at rallies
- The Latest: Reigning women's champ wins at hot dog contest
- The Latest: Illinois Senate votes approves income tax rise
- McFadden's relatives among injured in Little Rock shooting
- Egyptian parliament approves extending state of emergency
- North Dakota tribes seek state help with addiction treatment
- Greek festival honors striking workers' demands for overtime
- Trudeau: Trump, Brexit mean new chances for Canada, Ireland
- Warsaw sets up stage, gears up security for Trump visit
- Castro may miss All-Star Game because of hamstring strain
- Man hid wife's body in freezer to collect Social Security
- US denies visas to Gambia teens in global robotics contest
- Illinois Senate approves $36B budget that would be the state's 1st in more than 2 years; governor has vowed to veto it
- Brazil's Chapecoense fires coach after 5 games without a win
- Israeli president lifts ex-PM Olmert's parole restrictions
- Spain: judge denies bail for former Barca president Rosell
- The Latest: Italy's health minister lauds 'pope's hospital'
- Chanel aims high with starry 'Eiffel Tower' Paris show
- World champion Peter Sagan disqualified from Tour de France for causing serious crash that injured Mark Cavendish
- Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage
- Police: 5-year-old dies after falling from 4th-floor window
- Woods, Spieth compare lists of runners-up in early career
- Ex-Mexican governor accepts extradition from Guatemala
- Judge in Minnesota police shooting offers jurors support
- Now with Blue Jays, Montero wants to put Cubs parting behind
- Montenegrin firefighters battle wildfire on Adriatic coast
- Casket with organ tissue found on Philadelphia sidewalk
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Mushrooms on menu as race hits mountains
- Rubio leaves Minnesota: 'Maybe it wasn't meant to be'
- Bond set at $50 million for double murder suspect in Ohio
- Puerto Rico seeks to export coal ash, bans it from landfills
- Italian farmer turns field into Putin portrait ahead of G20
- Joey Chestnut defends title, gobbles down record 72 hot dogs
- Judge dents metal casement above door at Yankee Stadium
- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed a $5B income tax increase and $36B budget package
- Avalanche sign winger Nail Yakupov to 1-year deal
- The Illinois Senate has voted to override the governor's vetoes of a $36B budget plan and $5B income tax increase
- Tomic can't 'find any motivation' at Wimbledon
- Fire breaks out on floating nuclear plant at Russia shipyard
- Vatican secretary of state admits to past problems at "pope's hospital," says new administration working to resolve them
- CT scans find possible tunnel in Mexico's Teotihuacan ruins
- 1 dead after shootout at Tulsa fireworks stand
- Poulter makes it back to Royal Birkdale
- Burakovsky signs $6M, 2-year deal with Washington Capitals
- Massachusetts probing what killed thousands of honeybees
- Sabathia stumbles in his DL return; Blue Jays top Yanks 4-1
- Former UConn students in arson case plead to reduced charge
- Oregon becomes first state to allow gender-neutral licenses
- Funeral for slain San Antonio police officer set for Friday
- Colombia rebel boss to continue recovery from stroke in Cuba
- County leaders blame Kenya military for 5 in shallow graves
- 13 fishermen, boat, missing off Nicaragua's Atlantic coast
- Huddersfield adds trio of players for Premier League debut
- Rangers embarrassed by Luxembourg side to exit Europa League
- In Syria's Raqqa, Old City wall a testament to glorious days
- US-Cuba sea mission finds healthy reefs, invasive lionfish
- 4 hospitalized after small plane crashes near Puerto Rico
- Police: Man says he doesn't recall killing wife in Uber car
- CEO says cause of deadly mill explosion remains unknown
- Brazil lawmaker tapped to lead proceedings against president
- After injuries, Stephens plays 1st match of '17 at Wimbledon
- US secretary of state confirms North Korea's missile test was with an intercontinental ballistic missile
- The Latest: US says NKorea missile test was with ICBM
- Wimbledon glance: Murray, Nadal, Williams in Day 3 action
- Plane crashes off Venezuelan island with 9 people aboard
- Blue Jays beat Yankees 4-1 to end 5-game losing streak
- Prince's former drummer dies at 43 in Florida
- Swimmer from Puerto Rico drowns in New Hampshire lake
- Dodgers' Ryu heads to DL with bothersome left foot
- Taiwan Headline News
- Finally, farewell: Chris Bosh, Miami Heat formally part ways
- US says NKorea missile test was with ICBM, tensions escalate
- New league, very different challenges for Capello in China
- Astrologie chinoise à Hualien, un autre image de la ville
- Arab nations say they have Qatar's response to their demands
- The Latest: Moody's says Qatar outlook negative amid crisis
- Wanderers sign striker Oriol Riera for 2 A-League seasons
- Teen is 1st apprentice to win Santa Anita title since '49
- 80% of employers blame new work rules for higher costs: poll
- China says it has invited US, German liver cancer experts to help treat imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo
- China invites foreign experts to treat Nobel laureate Liu
- Today in History
- More families fleeing Central America resettling in Mexico
- LEADING OFF: Judge closing in on DiMaggio; Maddon vs Rays
- Gender Equality Committee says same-sex marriage law reform process should include LGBTQ community
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Correction: China-Space Setback story
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- 2 Vietnamese captives found dead in southern Philippines
- Pacquiao backs call for WBO review of his loss to Horn
- Relaxation over as Lions focus on 3rd test
- Regional youth climate change seminar gets underway in Taipei
- Brumbies, Stormers aim for some Super Rugby credibility
- San Diego edges Cleveland 1-0 in Major League Baseball
- Winners of Pinoy Next Top Model Contest announced
- Engine in Chi Po-lin helicopter crash sent to U.S.
- After accident, Olympian Nieto wants to walk for his wedding
- Iraqi commander says 300 IS fighters holed up in Mosul
- In Myanmar, one girl's plight epitomizes Rohingya struggle
- New menu with Taiwanese ingredients transforms the image of French dining
- Asian shares rise as investors shake off missile concerns
- Biggest moves made, though some dealing to be done in NBA
- Laptop ban on flights to US lifted at Istanbul airport
- European Parliament to vote on Taiwan activist held in China
- US celebrates July Fourth with parades, fireworks, hot dogs
- Monsoon floods kill 20 in India, leave thousands homeless
- Dubai's Emirates says US has exempted it from laptop ban
- Lamah scores 2 goals, FC Dallas beats DC United 4-2
- Some Puerto Ricans struggle to find careers in Florida
- Mueller probe could draw focus to Russian crime operations
- Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table
- EU beseeches member states to back Italy, Greece on migrants
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- NKorea long-range missile test spurs US calls for action
- Officer critical after shooting in the Bronx; suspect dead
- Trump looks for friendlier European welcome in Poland
- ISIS operator detained in Chennai, India
- 'Nothing's changed': Police shooting hangs over neighborhood
- Dutch foreign minister says suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17 will be prosecuted in the Netherlands
- Plane with 5 aboard reported missing in Indonesia's Papua
- Israeli court convicts Jewish radical for 2015 church arson
- LEADING OFF: Judge closing in on DiMaggio; Maddon vs Rays
- France: Europe-themed homage for Holocaust survivor Veil
- Joachim Meisner, retired Cologne archbishop, dies at 83
- Taiwan’s Taichung City reports this year’s first avian flu outbreak
- Dutch to try suspects in Malaysia flight downed in Ukraine
- Italian bank relaunch disposes $32.5 billion in bad loans
- N. Korea propaganda revels in ICBM: A look at what it means
- Free beach concert and fire fishing watching in northern Taiwan’s Jinshan
- 14 arrested in Spain in EU operation against Camorra gang
- Eurozone growth 'higher than previously thought'
- Details on cram school background checks for foreigners finalized
- Ukraine: We prevented second cyberattack
- Volvo to only make electric-powered cars from 2019
- Taiwan writer posts pictures of empty Airport MRT
- Iranians to take part in hajj despite tensions with Saudis
- China starts work on 2nd railway to Tibet
- Chinese president meeting Merkel, visiting pandas in Berlin
- Spain PM calls new Catalan secession plans "authoritarian"
- Tensions high in Himalayas as China demands India withdrawal
- Manchester Airport terminal evacuated over suspect bag
- Barcelona says Lionel Messi to extend contract through 2021
- Messi to extend contract with Barcelona until 2021
- Rocket strikes home in Afghan capital, killing woman, child
- G-20 leaders set to face huge protests at Hamburg summit
- Israel slams UNESCO vote that calls it 'occupying power'
- Freiburg secures Lienhart on loan from Real Madrid 2nd team
- First Hualien-Bangkok direct flight takes off today
- New York City police say an officer shot in her patrol car in the Bronx has died
- Messi to extend contract with Barcelona until 2021
- Mount Murray is a coveted spot on Day 3 at Wimbledon
- UK sends in task force to help Grenfell fire recovery
- How North Korea made it from Kim's New Year's boast to ICBM
- Fire in downtown Johannesburg kills 7
- Merkel stands by suggestion Europe can't rely fully on US
- Heavy rain causes flooding in southwestern Japan; 1 dead
- Zimbabwe's 93-year-old leader woos youth in latest campaign
- Swedish court fines 12 men after attack on Larsson's son
- South African judge says art display not hate speech
- The Latest: NYPD: Officer dies after shooting in the Bronx
- Scores killed in land dispute in Nigeria's south
- German, French, Russian leaders to talk Ukraine at G-20
- Tour continues without injured Cavendish, disqualified Sagan
- Archaeological sites in Athens to shut for strike
- EPL newcomer Huddersfield breaks its transfer record again
- Taiwan Legislature approves government infrastructure plan
- Foreign-exchange host accused of molesting girl kills self
- Austrian: No immediate control plans at Brenner Pass border
- 4 detained in Belgium, 1 in France after anti-terror raids
- Penn State sues former assistant football coach
- Illinois House set to vote on governor's budget vetoes
- Bombs from 1991 Gulf War 'Highway of Death' found in Kuwait
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Trump visit spotlights Three Seas plan for more energy ties
- Israel, India sign series of agreements during Modi visit
- Trump and EU offer starkly different trade visions at G-20
- Venezuelan cop behind helicopter heist reappears in video
- Rainbow umbrellas near Taiwan’s Suao Cold Spring become popular Facebook check-in location
- AP Source: Porter has Nets offer sheet, Wizards can match
- The Latest: Trump tweets frustration with China over NKorea
- Russian author Daniil Granin dies at 98
- Polish, US leaders to talk security and business
- The Latest: Azarenka reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon
- What is an intercontinental ballistic missile?
- Calls for probe after Syrians die in Lebanese custody
- Rwanda's Kagame rebukes Western diplomats over elections
- Egypt: Suspected militant kills 2 retired officers, soldier
- England to play 2 spinners, Ballance in 1st test vs SAfrica
- Croatia defiant on border arbitration ruling with Slovenia
- Real Madrid's Luka Modric questioned for alleged perjury
- EU source: EU, Japan clinch 'agreement in principle' on free trade deal
- Crews in New Jersey free skydiver who got stuck in tree
- EU, Japan have 'agreement in principle' on free trade deal
- Princeton professor dies after fall while teaching in India
- UK payment processing firm close to takeover by US rival
- Romania: shots fired to stop suspected cigarette smugglers
- Sacred flame of Universiade to reach summit of Taiwan’s highest peak on July 6
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Colombian government: Dissident rebel faction has released U.N. contractor taken captive 2 months ago
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower
- Colombia: Holdout rebels have freed hostage UN contractor
- Man who inspired ice bucket challenge gets help with bills
- A road trip through Sicily is a trip across centuries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- US factory orders fell 0.8 percent in May, second monthly drop
- US factory orders fell in May for second straight month
- Woman's body found in NY may be slain Pennsylvania woman
- UK's foreign secretary backs doctors in Baby Charlie case
- 21 young turtles returning home to Louisiana barrier island
- Russian bombers strike Islamic State group in Syria
- US stocks slide along with energy and auto parts companies
- Edmunds: When leasing a car is a better option than buying
- Harry Potter, Abe Lincoln books on owners' reading lists
- McIlroy takes a break from social media after Elkington spat
- Russia says TV deal for World Cup still far off
- At 70, John Prine is the hippest songwriter in Nashville
- As cyberattack hit, Ukrainians turned to Facebook, Google
- How to avoid being a victim at the car repair garage
- Kenya: 3 policemen killed as Islamic militants attack town
- Fans of Trump Taj Mahal can take a piece of the casino home
- NY rabbi, Holocaust survivor, says tolerance isn't enough
- Group warns: Kenya cybersecurity increasing surveillance
- Isner-Mahut plaque back at Wimbledon after 'refurbishment'
- Sweden: 2 suspected of photographing off-limit buildings
- Ivanka Trump defends paid leave plan in Wall Street Journal
- Firefighters pull 4 workers from elevator stuck underground
- Pakistan test-fires short-range ballistic missile
- Gunman kills 3 in separate attacks in Maine; police kill him
- The Latest: Illinois House delays budget override action
- Lighter, brighter Imagine Dragons emerges after dark times
- MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' sets viewership mark after tweets
- 1 US soldier killed, 2 wounded in southern Afghanistan
- A set of golf clubs Donald Trump once used is up for auction
- NPR's Declaration of Independence tweetstorm confuses some
- Turkey's Erdogan assails Germany over rally refusal
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Saief has injured groin, replaced by Pontius on US roster
- Detention hearing set for Illinois abduction suspect
- Retrial scheduled for dad accused in 3-year-old son's death
- Four Arab nations seeking to isolate Qatar say Doha's response to their demands to end crisis was 'not serious'
- Lottery rigging accomplice used payout for offshore tax scam
- In test for Trump, Israel plans 800 east Jerusalem homes
- EU approves PSA's acquisition of Opel from General Motors
- Rio Olympics look to IOC for help with $40 million debt
- Olympic panel praises 'outstanding' LA, Paris hosting plans
- Austria: Muslim kindergarten study reviewed for text changes
- Vatican admits past problems at hospital after AP probe
- Rangers sign center David Desharnais to 1-year, $1M deal
- Post-sentencing request rejected in antifreeze poisoning
- UN experts ask Virginia governor to stop upcoming execution
- UK man convicted of killing 2 girlfriends, 5 years apart
- Antitrust regulators sign off on Cabela's sale to Bass Pro
- Trump's Twitter smack down of CNN his most retweeted post
- Arsenal signs France striker Lacazette from Lyon
- UNESCO wants Poland to stop logging in part of pristine wood
- Jeff Van Gundy to coach US basketball in qualifying games
- Romania: hospital manager sentenced to prison for bribes
- British Airways crew to stage new round of walkouts
- Canada's Trudeau meets Queen Elizabeth II on Scotland visit
- Rights activists call for "bloodless" Pamplona bull festival
- US, Europeans want more pressure on Syria over sarin attack
- Police ambush killings in the US and its territories
- Connecticut residents keep holiday quiet for nesting eagles
- Canadian man indicted in officer's stabbing at Flint airport
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Real Madrid signs 6-year deal with French defender Hernandez
- Germany: court releases soldier in alleged far-right plot
- Climatic lab explosion reported at Florida Air Force base
- True Religion files Chapter 11, will continue operations
- WWII veteran gets medals lost on Normandy trip replaced
- CNN faces backlash over handling of doctored Trump video
- Ivy League historian returns prize after citations questions
- Cyprus president to offer new reunification proposals
- Black bear charges, bites hiker in popular Idaho forest
- Liz Weston: Free of debt - with regrets
- All Blacks give Jordie Barrett, Laumape their 1st starts
- Azarenka's return catches on among the public
- Leadership program envisioned by John Glenn launched in Ohio
- UN chief returning to Cyprus talks but caution over progress
- Austin airport bag claim evacuated due to suspicious package
- Police hunt for driver who barreled onto sidewalk, killing 1
- Hamas' new top leader delivers first speech in Gaza City
- Guns, bomb-making material taken from 'AK-47' suspect's home
- Fed minutes show policymakers grappling with when to start unloading $4.5 trillion in bond holdings
- Fed debating when to unwind $4.5 trillion in bond holdings
- Soccer player pulled from Lake Tahoe in critical condition
- The Latest: Party held at Maine home with link to 3 killings
- Judge tells 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli to pipe down
- Puerto Rico governor creates island's 1st LGBT advisory body
- Police: 5 beachgoers attacked lifeguards on Independence Day
- Family members, coaches among Pro Football Hall presenters
- UN: Cholera outbreak in Yemen has spread and over 1,600 dead
- New series 'Snowfall' tells birth of cocaine in Los Angeles
- The Latest: Idaho area reopened after black bear attack
- Naval officer battles town's limits on nightly 'Taps' ritual
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Pop! It's time to enter champagne country
- Color-blocking mixes with the stars at Paris couture
- Israel's Labor Party looks to rebrand with leadership vote
- Suit slams Trump-influenced immigrant detentions in Florida
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Authorities seeking inmate after his 2nd escape from prison
- North Dakota companies research rare earth elements supply
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Congressman criticized for concentration camp video
- Correction: Trade-Sugar story
- South Korea first baseman Ji-Man Choi homers in Yanks' debut
- Holocaust Museum beats $250K diary preservation goal
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Authorities say at least 26 people have been killed in a clash of armed groups in northern Mexico.
- Tribes oppose removal of grizzly from protected status
- Greece: Wildfire approaches birthplace of Olympic Games
- At least 26 reported dead in clash of Mexican gangs
- Pope John Paul II's longtime spokesman dies at age 80
- US ambassador warns China risks its trade with the United States if trade with North Korea violates UN sanctions
- The Latest: Canadian man indicted in Flint airport stabbing
- Judge: Robert Durst's friends must testify at murder hearing
- British Open to pay out in American dollars
- East Libya forces say they've taken full control of Benghazi
- Panel sets confirmation hearing date for Trump's FBI pick
- Gene Conley, MLB and NBA champion, dies at 86
- North Korean missile advances put new stress on US defenses
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- The Latest: Daughter of slain deputy supports clemency bid
- Flying ants invade Wimbledon on warmest day of tournament
- Wimbledon Results
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Trump arrives in Poland ahead of an outdoor address in Warsaw, energy talks with European leaders
- The Latest: Trump in Poland for 16-hour stop
- US warns North Korea that diplomatic window is closing
- A film claims to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart's fate
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- Oil pipeline developer ends private security in North Dakota
- Canada's Alphonso Davies on record pace approaching Gold Cup
- Wild Betances costs Yankees in 7-6 loss to Blue Jays
- Anaheim Ducks sign G Reto Berra away from his new Swiss team
- Reports: Turkey detains 12 human rights activists in raid
- BC-US--Index, US
- Judge allows work release for former Penn State officials
- With brother as caddie, Mickelson set for Greenbrier Classic
- US won't fine company for spilling radioactive sludge
- The Latest: Friends mourn woman killed when car hit crowd
- Bulls sign No. 7 pick Lauri Markkanen
- Grandson charged with murder in Blue Springs man's death
- Islanders sign fifth-round draft pick Sebastian Aho
- Kobach complains about reports on voting commission
- New campaign manager for Iowa governor 'sorry' after arrest
- Brazil's Temer hurries defense against corruption charge
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Pop! It's time to enter champagne country
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Medvedev tosses coins at umpire after Wimbledon loss
- Box Office Top 20: Fireworks for 'Baby Driver,' 'Big Sick'
- Court: Detained immigrant children entitled to court hearing
- Rob Kardashian's Instagram account disappears after outburst
- Maybe Federer, Djokovic will need to work more on Day 4
- Maybe Federer, Djokovic will need to work more on Day 4
- Search for suspect in Arizona fires spooks vacationers
- Review: In 'City of Ghosts,' true heroism in an IS capital
- For-profit college settles over alleged deception in ads
- Hobby Lobby to forfeit artifacts, pay $3 million US fine
- North Korean missile advances put new stress on US defenses
- With Rousey's support, Browne determined to end loss streak
- Knicks sign first-round draft pick Frank Ntilikina
- Last year's Everyman at Wimbledon, Marcus Willis, returns
- Canadiens sign Galchenyuk to 3-year deal, avoid arbitration
- Mexico president meets with US Homeland Security Secretary
- Donald Trump wax sculpture draws mixed reactions in Boston
- AP Source: Heat, Waiters agree on new deal
- Judge hits 29th homer, tying DiMaggio's Yankees rookie mark
- Mississippi demands $6.4M back from electric car maker, CEO
- Bear breaks in to house, hunts for food as owner sleeps
- SpaceX launches communication satellite on 3rd try
- Chicago's July Fourth weekend ends with flurry of homicides
- Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to cover abortion
- Mexico arrests mayor of town plagued by pipeline fuel thefts
- US renews offer of Syria cooperation with Russia
- Taiwan Headline News
- Video shows more of fatal 2013 San Francisco airliner crash
- Hawaii: Including grandmas in travel ban 'preposterous'
- Australia cricketers boycott South Africa tour amid pay row
- Group finds Asia's performing elephants are treated harshly
- Thimphu to host Mountain Echoes Literary festival
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- US warns China on trade with NKorea if it wants US trade
- Wounded Rep. Scalise readmitted to intensive care
- Qatar Airways joins Gulf carriers off US laptop ban list
- LEADING OFF: Sale's All-Star tuneup, final fan voting wraps
- The Latest: Body ID'd as that of missing wife; shot in head
- Diplomats frustrated, confused by Trump administration
- China halves students allotted for Taiwan, tries to lure Taiwanese
- Photo of the Day: Double rainbow in southern Taiwan
- 2nd pack of gray wolves spotted in Northern California
- Sparks and Lynx set for first meeting this season
- Italian priest to receive Taiwan citizenship
- Today in History
- Canada expands safe injection sites as overdose deaths rise
- Plea hearing set for Ohio man accused of Islamic State links
- Police look for motive in deadly ambush of New York officer
- Replicas of Columbus' ships heading up New York river
- Sentencing set for Ohio man accused of plotting attack in US
- Tillerson in focus as Exxon investigation intensifies
- Seven ambassadors-at-large appointed to promote Taiwan
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Philadelphia celebrates 'Kevin Hart Day' for native comedian
- Jay, Happ help Cubs rally for 7-3 win over Tampa Bay
- Fugitive Los Angeles hospital worker caught after 11 years
- Massive fire in Pingtung burns for 30 hours and counting
- Griner has 30 points, 14 rebounds; Mercury top Mystics 88-80
- Singapore PM's siblings say they hope to resolve family feud
- New Zealand lawmakers apologize for gay convictions
- Austria GP will show if Hamilton-Vettel rift has healed
- Airport MRT suspended after truck hits rail deck
- Analysis: Despite test, N. Korean ICBM likely years away
- Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraqi artifacts
- BC-SOC--MLS Standings
- Toronto takes top spot in MLS after Chicago held to a draw
- United apologizes after giving away toddler's purchased seat
- S. Korea fires missiles in drills amid standoff with North
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- Japanese club Vissel Kobe has high expectations for Podolski
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Top Ten
- BC-BBA--AL Top Ten
- Greenbrier Classic back after flooding; Lefty's fresh start
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Watchdog blames Bangladesh agencies for many disappearances
- For some summer players, 2 teams now means 2 chances at NBA
- Police investigate Indonesian president's son for blasphemy
- Saeif switches from Israel to US, land of birth
- Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as leaders land
- Shunned by the rich, Cairo's subway speaks of economic woes
- Rights group warns of bind for migrants as EU looks to Libya
- Cambodia deports 74 Chinese over alleged internet scam
- Western Montana rattled by strong earthquake
- German intelligence to help clear up Qatar accusations
- Pakistan frees journalist held for sharing anti-army content
- Pressure now on Hansen as Lions, All Blacks eye 3rd test
- Chinese hospital says ailing Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo's condition is worsening as abdominal fluid accumulates
- Virginia set to execute man under more secretive protocol
- Trump administration to sell Patriot missiles to Poland
- The Latest: Trump prepares to meet with Polish president
- The Latest: Putin says sanctions are hidden protectionism
- Wounded Rep. Scalise readmitted to intensive care
- 2017 Taiwan Higher Education Fairs wrap up in Myanmar
- Asian stocks lower on NK worries, mixed signals from Fed
- US defenses get pressured by North Korean missile advances
- Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsens
- Amnesty calls for release of activists held in Turkey
- Taipei Zoo's giant panda Yuan Zai turns four
- Germany shuts down darknet child porn site, makes arrests
- Helicopters, blockade in French car parts factory standoff
- To punish NKorea, US weighs sanctions on Chinese companies
- Ukraine official: 1 in 10 PCs likely hit by cyberattack
- Trump opens second visit to Europe in Poland
- Austria: Man accused of killing couple said to have IS links
- The Latest: Power restored in Lincoln after earthquake
- FIFA world rankings list for July
- Germany back atop FIFA rankings with Confederations Cup win
- Diplomats frustrated, confused by Trump administration
- Belgian authorities looking for more suspects after arrests
- Hawaii prep school graduate faces sentencing for bird deaths
- US renews offer of Syria cooperation with Russia
- Strong, shallow earthquake shakes central Philippines
- Sikkim border stand-off: China warns India
- China trade with North Korea up but imports off sharply
- Trump calls on nations to confront North Korea's "very, very bad behavior," vows consequences for missile launch
- Lawyers to make closing arguments at Arpaio's criminal trial
- Masakadza ton in Zimbabwe's 310-8 vs Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI
- Trump says US considering 'pretty severe things' in response to North Korean missile threat
- Strong, shallow earthquake shakes central Philippines
- Trump says he believes Russia meddled in US election but also other countries; says 'nobody really knows for sure'
- Tropical depression isn't expected to become tropical storm
- EU negotiator: Brexit will hurt, trade won't be easy
- Turkey: EU parliament vote to end talks 'terrible mistake'
- Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim groups call for Starbucks boycott
- State media say at least 19 killed when bus flips on highway in southern China
- Rescuers find missing plane with all 5 on board killed
- Groups urge Tanzania to end threats against rights groups
- At least 19 killed after bus flips on highway in south China
- Hundreds of houses remain evacuated near Colorado ski resort
- Mario Goetze to return to Dortmund training after months out
- Explore Taiwan's sustainable development in 120 hours
- US-China gap on NKorea policy widening as interests diverge
- UN chief returns to Cyprus peace talks to help break impasse
- AP Source: Man United agrees fee with Everton for Lukaku
- EU authorities suspect GE, Merck, Canon of merger violations
- Sun is out at Wimbledon; Federer and Kerber on the schedule
- England wins toss, bats in series-opener vs. South Africa
- Syrian TV: At least 3 dead in blast in central Syria
- Putin, Trump to meet in Germany amid a sea of disputes
- Russia-US ties zigzag wildly during Putin's rule since 2000
- Head of Russian hacker group sentenced to 2 years
- The Latest: NATO demands N. Korea halt weapons programs
- Actress who played British TV witch Grotbags dies
- EU, Japan laud free trade deal as antidote to protectionism
- HTC phone 'explodes' in Indian woman's hand
- The Latest: Spain rescues 183 migrants who left North Africa
- Infant struck by foul ball at pro baseball game hospitalized
- Fruit and cars: a brief guide to the EU-Japan trade deal
- Spain's running of the bulls: Firecracker kicks off fiesta
- UK police: Others may be at large in Manchester attack
- Physicists find new particle with a double dose of charm
- Torres re-signs at Atletico Madrid for 1 more year
- Egyptian police said to detain Chinese Uighurs in wide sweep
- Several children, adult found dead after reported stabbing
- UN: 2,000 flee daily from Mosul Old City as IS hold shrinks
- France aims for carmakers to ditch petrol and diesel by 2040
- PM Modi stays in safest suite on earth during trip to Israel
- Modi caps Netanyahu bromance with barefoot beach stroll
- Egypt raises electricity prices by up to 42 percent
- Former 'Hills' star Lauren Conrad welcomes baby boy
- Indonesian migrant worker jumps from third floor during raid
- Police: 4 young children, man found dead inside home in Atlanta suburb.
- Liquidation sale set for Trump's former Taj Mahal casino
- Taiwan sees increase in its ‘super-rich’ population
- Nokia maker partners with Zeiss on smartphone optics
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- University of Cincinnati football player charged in robbery
- Hungary: Jewish group asks Orban to halt anti-Soros campaign
- The Latest: Ferrer in 3rd Rd at Wimbledon after Darcis stops
- England 82-4 vs SAfrica at lunch on day 1
- WWII-era bomb found in construction site a time capsule
- Sri Lanka beats Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in 3rd ODI
- Insanity defense planned for Indiana mom in fatal stabbings
- England makes shaky start to Root era, 82-4 vs. South Africa
- Judge denies trial delay request from Menendez co-defendant
- UK passenger detained over small blast at Istanbul airport
- Survey: US companies add a modest 158,000 jobs in June
- US applications for unemployment benefits edged up to a still-low 248,000 last week
- US trade deficit narrows to $46.5 billion in May; exports rise to highest level since April 2015
- Editorial: Goodwill has to come from China’s side
- Latvian bank fined heavily over laundering scheme in France
- Sri Lanka beats Zimbabwe by 8 wickets, leads ODI series 2-1
- US trade deficit fell in May; gaps with Mexico, China rose
- The Latest: Police: It appears knife used to stab children
- US weekly requests for jobless aid rise to still-low 248,000
- US Ambassador: Romania should remain attractive for business
- Praying nun harassed, threatened inside NYC Catholic church
- Andrew Garfield says he's gay 'without the physical act'
- UK police seek help solving mystery of London finger find
- Truck crash in Central African Republic kills at least 78
- Car hits mom and son looking for dog, who was hit by 2nd car
- Cops: Customers, vendor subdue man who tried to steal steaks
- Media reports in Malawi say eight people have been killed in a stadium stampede during an independence day celebration
- Trucker charged in US crash that killed 2 Italians, driver
- Kesha returns with lead single from first album in 5 years
- 8 killed in stadium stampede in Malawi
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Rights group says Pakistan among leading executioners
- Gambia robotics students granted US visas after rejection
- Nigerian political cartoonist takes aim at ailing leader
- AP PHOTOS: Dalai Lama turns 82, followers celebrate in India
- Norway returns stolen antique Buddha sculpture to Myanmar
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower.
- QVC parent buying Home Shopping Network in stock deal
- Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
- Will swimmers feel the sting? Man-of-war returns to Cape Cod
- Trump arrives in Germany for G-20 summit on the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Police call mother in Georgia stabbing deaths a 'suspect,' say children all under 10 and man killed was father
- What to do when your credit card issuer blindsides you
- Tesla's stock shaping up to possibly have worst week of year
- Police: Alcohol may have had role in Detroit boy's death
- Zimbabwe cricketer out of hospital after allergic reaction
- Music giant Jimmy Iovine in 'Defiant' alliance with Dr. Dre
- Attorney: Illinois kidnapping suspect deserves fair hearing
- Sagan's team appeals to CAS to overturn Tour de France DQ
- Man convicted in Berlin subway attack that shocked Germany
- Sen. John McCain to be award Liberty Medal
- Leipzig signs French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin from PSG
- Deaths of Azerbaijan villagers brings new all-out war fears
- US services firms expand at faster pace in June
- US stocks skid on concerns about slow hiring; retailers drop
- Trump speech takes place at famed Warsaw Uprising monument
- 19 AGs sue DeVos for delaying for-profit college rules
- Trump welcomed by cheering, flag-waving supporters in Warsaw
- Toyota marks opening of new US headquarters in Texas
- 4 family members killed canyoneering in Spain
- Fourth of July partiers toss firework under car, hurting cop
- Hamilton and Vettel make up after Baku incident
- Tomic's Wimbledon words draw $15K fine, racket sponsor loss
- UK man jailed for 25 years for killing 2 former partners
- Jellyfish invasion stirs debate over Egypt's Suez Canal
- ICC says South Africa should have arrested al-Bashir
- Infosys plans 2,000 new tech Jobs in North Carolina by 2021
- Cops: Baby rolls on hypodermic needle, gets OD reversal drug
- Cops: Casket containing baby's remains was dumped on street
- Long-term US mortgages rise to highest level since mid-May
- Hernandez, who sued MLB, among All-Star umpires
- Tom Brady to offer secret to success in debut book
- Platini loses again as Swiss judges uphold 4-year FIFA ban
- Reliant Care Group to pay $8.3M to settle Medicare claims
- Mickelson's former caddie 'Bones' to be golf analyst for NBC
- Fight inside Acapulco prison leaves undetermined number dead
- States sue over EPA's decision to keep pesticide on market
- Man surrenders to face neglect charges in child's death
- 6 more New Jersey couples charged in benefits fraud probe
- Parts of Air Force base evacuated over concerns about truck
- Video shows flyer with loose dog yelling at flight attendant
- Backup goalie Grubauer, Capitals agree to $1.5M, 1-year deal
- Without Sagan and Cavendish, Kittel eases to Tour stage win
- Long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.96 percent
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Uber takes break in Finland ahead of new legislation
- WildAid: How can you stop wildlife trafficking?
- Price for New York-New Jersey rail tunnel rises to $12.9B
- Man who threw bedbugs at Maine municipal office is charged
- South Sudan judge demands testimony from army rape survivors
- Hacking shows Mo Farah flagged for suspicious blood data
- Kennedy wedding church lets visitors in to imagine the day
- Hilton to manage California's landmark Hotel del Coronado
- Justice Dept questions cities on following immigration law
- First lady introduces Trump, visits science center in Warsaw
- Ice Cube: Big3 open to moving venue for Mayweather fight
- 2 cars hit jackknifed milk tanker on New York highway; 4 die
- US says refugee admissions won't be suspended until July 12
- Family, friends to mark year since Philando Castile shooting
- L Brands sales slump and so do retail stocks
- California governor plans to host 2018 global climate summit
- Girl, 14, in Ohio home killed by stray bullet fired outside
- Vienna historic center put on UNESCO heritage in danger list
- Essence preps for return to Durban, South Africa
- Indiana neighbors settle argument with shootout over fence
- Prosecutor: Man discussed beheadings; planned police bombing
- Bereaved parents of slain US soldier attend trial in Jordan
- Pediatric unit built by Madonna in Malawi to open July 11
- Floods hit rural areas of Guyana, killing crops, cattle
- Legal fight continues over Mississippi gay-marriage law
- Convertible idling outside airport is stolen with dog inside
- Former police official sentenced for role in steroid ring
- The Latest: Trump, Merkel consult ahead of G20 summit
- Transcript: Trump address Thursday in Poland
- The Latest: Sen. Moran gets tough questions at town hall
- Government ethics director who prodded Trump resigns
- Toddler in state's custody found unconscious in pool, dies
- 'Robot waitress' draws customers to Pakistani pizza joint
- Judge gives 10-day deadline in Merchant Marine Academy probe
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Snails and hospital wines in Burgundy
- Large outdoor trade show confirms move from Utah to Denver
- Official: North Carolina officer justified in fatal shooting
- Sen. Moran faces tough health care questions in home county
- Argentina reopens museum for tango great Gardel
- The Latest: Infosys could get $22M in N Carolina incentives
- NBC's Richard Engel steps out with themed series
- Maine governor suggests he makes up stories to mislead media
- England vs. South Africa 1st test scoreboard
- Rungvisai-Chocolatito rematch is set for Sept. 9 in Carson
- Man charged with killing police spokesman's brother
- The Latest: Not-guilty pleas in Phoenix serial killing case
- Court declines to rehear sex orientation discrimination case
- The Latest: Air base back to normal after explosives fear
- US drops 12 spots to 35th, near low in FIFA rankings
- ADP says small business hiring slows dramatically in June
- Perry says coal-fired power plants important in US future
- German police use water cannons after being hit by G-20 protesters with bottles, other objects in Hamburg
- Isner loses in 2nd round at Wimbledon
- Chicago-area mom pleads not guilty to attempted murder
- Virginia governor won't halt execution of inmate who lawyers say was under influence of delusions when he killed 2 men
- Pre-emptive US strike on North Korea could be 'catastrophic'
- 8 Congo soldiers sentenced to prison for Kasai killings
- The Latest: Virginia governor won't stop execution plan
- Mexicans reunite with children in US under special program
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Arpaio ignored judge to aid campaign
- Studio gives $25K toward replacing Ten Commandments display
- Team probing Syria chemical attacks comes under pressure
- Professional runner outruns 2 bears while training in woods
- Woman pleads guilty to killing social worker, 3 relatives
- Microsoft laying off thousands of workers in sales shakeup
- Dallas shooting victim wants to bridge gap over gun violence
- Patton Oswalt engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger
- A year after slayings, Dallas police train in 'mindfulness'
- Venezuelan soldiers jailed amid unrest, document says
- Suspect in 9 Phoenix serial killings pleads not guilty
- Ava DuVernay to create 'Central Park Five' drama for Netflix
- Sniper attack was part of chaotic year for Dallas police
- US warns Qatar crisis at impasse, could last for months
- GOP leader acknowledges health care drive may fall short
- Lawsuit challenges Florida ban on smokable medical marijuana
- Nielsen: Kendrick Lamar, Sheeran have top albums at mid-year
- Ole Miss to recognize slave labor on pre-Civil War buildings
- Spotlight on Swan Global Investments' Defined Risk Fund
- Thousands of athletes in Jerusalem for "Jewish Olympics"
- Spiking temperatures, fire danger in Southwest US heat wave
- Order: Faster, more efficient oil, gas drilling on US lands
- Coroner closes investigation into 8-year-old boy's suicide
- Renewable energy surges past nuclear for 1st time in decades
- Rahm upstages McIlroy, shoots 65 at Irish Open
- 'America's Got Talent' laps the television field
- Dog attacking 7-year-old in Texas caught on video
- Trumpeting her new digs: Los Angeles Zoo debuts new elephant
- Nielsen's top programs for June 26-July 2
- Cops: Shooter reported as 'erratic' before officer slaying
- The Latest: Quiet remembrance at site of Castile shooting
- Wayde van Niekerk sets world-leading 400-meter time of 43.62
- Djokovic remains calm amid questions about McEnroe comments
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- AP source: Mavs, Nowitzki agree on 2-year, $10 million deal
- After cop's slaying, a call for more bullet-resistant glass
- Oklahoma prosecutor says man justified in fatal shooting
- 92-year-old flower girl steals show at Minnesota wedding
- Pittsburgh Zoo's preemie elephant ready for visitors
- Kristik hired to run North American World Cup bid
- Woman, 42, pleads guilty in Texas fake registered nurse case
- Costa Rica-US World Cup qualifier to be in New Jersey
- Brazil federal police shut down 'Car Wash' graft task force
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Irishman who lived in US illegally for a decade is deported
- Lawsuits filed over Trump voting commission requests
- Mennonite Church to divest in protest of Israeli policies
- Catholic Church condemns priest's killing, the 3rd this year
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
- Where's my raise? 5 reasons pay isn't rising much for many
- Analysis: Trump's Poland visit a study in breaking norms
- Mexico City uncovers the 1840s 'zocalo' beneath iconic plaza
- Prosecutors: Man who wanted jihad tried to join US military
- Cosby's retrial on sex assault charges is set for November
- Campbell Soup buying Pacific Foods for $700 million
- Yet another awkward handshake: Trump with Poland's 1st lady
- Mexican officials say fight between rival gangs inside Acapulco prison caused 28 deaths
- Police arrest suspect in theft of lynx from petting zoo
- Wimbledon Results
- India beats West Indies to take ODI series 3-1
- Mickelson to renovate Bali course for a Trump property
- Minella wants Wimbledon to be last event before giving birth
- Qualcomm seeks to block iPhone imports in patent dispute
- Review: The New Zeitgeist's music connects Dublin and Austin
- How do you like walrus? With trichinosis threat, well done
- Vice president gets insider look at Kennedy Space Center
- Eric Pardinho, 16-year-old Brazilian, agrees with Blue Jays
- Grand jury indicts man after Ohio congressman threatened
- Man shot by police at Dallas airport sentenced to probation
- FC Dallas re-signs midfielder Michael Barrios through 2019
- Michigan trooper gives ride, warning to I-75 scooter rider
- High speed caused Amtrak derailment along Washington coast
- Wimbledon glance: Murray, Nadal, Venus Williams on Day 5
- India eases to 8-wicket win, takes ODI series in West Indies
- Official: 129 countries set to approve nuclear ban treaty
- The Latest: Wounded Rep. Scalise undergoes more surgery
- Lawyer: Oklahoma lawmaker 'shocked' by assault complaint
- Spanish driver Sainz Jr. sees future away from Toro Rosso
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Shevchenko's world travels lead to title shot at UFC 213
- Audi engineer charged with directing VW emissions cheating
- 2017 All-Star Rosters
- Arizona man faces charges for flying drone over wildfire
- Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who alleged sexual assault
- US judge blocks deportation of Iraqi nationals 2 more weeks
- Kubica given 2nd test drive for Renault amid comeback talk
- Amnesty: Rwanda polls marred by chilling 'climate of fear'
- The Latest: Police mobile command centers to be retrofitted
- Love shoots 63, trails Munoz by 2 at Greenbrier Classic
- Residents protest death of 10-year-old killed in slum
- Soccer stadium developer found guilty of defrauding city
- Dominion gets permit for transmission line near Jamestown
- US Open to try serve, clothing, warmup clocks in qualifying
- Samsung Electronics tips record-high profit at $12 billion
- BC-GLF--Greenbrier Classic Scores
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Official: Rival sides in Cyprus peace talks fail to reach reunification deal over Turkey's insistence on troop presence
- Gonzalez Escallon, Kim share LPGA Tour lead in Wisconsin
- Taiwan Headline News
- Player rescued from Lake Tahoe emerges from coma
- The Latest: Hospital that examined gunman to be investigated
- Official: Cyprus peace talks fail to reach agreement
- APNewsBreak: Soldier facing murder trial guilty of sex abuse
- When study abroad ends in death, US parents find few answers
- Père Mertens obtient sa nationalité taiwanaise ce 4 juillet
- NTSB: Passenger chaos after American engine explosion, fire
- Virginia executes inmate for killing 2 men during 2006 escape; 1st lethal injection under new, more secretive protocol
- Taipei counts down to World Congress on Information Technology
- Fox Business anchor suspended during investigation
- Train car derails at Penn Station; no reports of injuries
- When study abroad ends in death, US parents find few answers
- German police clash with protesters before G-20 summit
- LEADING OFF: Scherzer's All-Star tuneup, Brewers visit Bronx
- US judge in Hawaii leaves Trump's travel ban rules in place
- WBO says it will re-score Pacquiao fight, result stands
- The Latest: NYU student gets 45 days in jail for bird deaths
- Indonesia police question Trump partner over alleged threats
- Explosion and fire at American English cram school in Tamsui
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Hospital suspends cancer drug use on China's Nobel laureate
- Events and Activities in Taipei for July 7-9
- Baseball Capsules
- Canada official: Ex-Gitmo prisoner Omar Khadr has received multimillion payment from gov't
- Hong Kong seizes $9M worth of ivory in Malaysia shipment
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Where's my raise? 5 reasons pay isn't rising much for many
- 2017 Labor Film Award Open for Submission
- 'We made it:' Somali refugee arrives in US before new rules
- Brazilians questioning whether big probe will end corruption
- Ohio preparing for 1st execution in more than 3 years
- First treaty banning nuclear weapons expected to be adopted
- China's aircraft carrier visits Hong Kong for first time
- State media say 44 killed in flooding, landslides in southern Chinese county amid torrential rains
- Jay Leno's steam-powered car makes it up mountain
- Funeral set for woman killed in road rage shooting
- Floods in Japan kill 6; search for 20 missing slowed by mud
- European Parliament calls on China to release Lee Ming-che
- Flooding, landslides causing deaths, anger in southern China
- Limited service restored after derailment at Penn Station
- WNBA Roundup
- Newark riots recall era echoed by Black Lives Matter
- Samsung on a roll as data demand for memory chips soars
- Plane returns to Seattle after assault on flight attendant
- Bell overcomes spin to win NASCAR Truck race at Kentucky
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 Results
- The final chapter: Lions, All Blacks play deciding 3rd test
- Expectations low, NYC commuters brace for a 'summer of hell'
- Tesla to build giant battery in Australia amid energy crisis
- A year after slayings, Dallas police train in 'mindfulness'
- Dallas shooting victim wants to bridge gap over gun violence
- Sniper attack was part of chaotic year for Dallas police
- Column: Tomic the Tank Engine lives up to tennis nickname
- Baseball Capsules
- Saudi official says a security corporal killed, 6 wounded
- Paris evacuates 1,500 migrants as arrivals surge
- Qatar crisis raises questions about defining terrorism
- 2 gored in Pamplona's first running of the bulls of 2017
- Taiwan ex-president stays away from court session
- With shades of Pantani, Italy's Aru shakes up Tour de France
- Asian markets lower on economic worries
- Taipei Riverside Kids’ Festival online registration opens Friday
- G-20 summit in Germany to discuss terror, trade, climate
- Five-story apartment building collapses near the southern Italian city of Naples, authorities search for any trapped
- Anti-Qatar bloc threatens further steps against Gulf state
- Miguel Sano settled at third and off to first All-Star Game
- Apartment building collapses in Italy; some may be trapped
- Auschwitz video latest flap for 'Cajun John Wayne'
- Timeline: Key moments between Trump and Putin
- Police use water cannon to clear a blockade by protesters ahead of the opening of the Group of 20 summit
- GOP leader says he'll rework health bill, but offers Plan B
- The Latest: Police use water cannon to disperse protesters
- Trump tweets he's looking forward to first meeting with Russian President Putin, says 'much to discuss'
- Trump and Putin to meet at international summit in Germany
- Officials: 10 Egyptian troops killed in a suicide bombing attack in northeastern Sinai Peninsula
- Woman charged in slayings of 4 children, father due in court
- Turkish official escapes bomb attack in southeast Turkey
- 10 killed in a blitz car bomb attack in Egypt's Sinai
- The Latest: Trump tweets there's much to discuss with Putin
- The Latest: Austrian minister wants migrants returned home
- As Trump meets Putin, fate of Russian dachas still in limbo
- Taiwan president embraces Twitter as megaphone: New York Times
- Renewable sources of electricity outpace nuclear plants
- Missile strike on NKorea an unlikely response to aggression
- Virginia executes 1st inmate under more secretive protocol
- A look at US-Russia summits of the past
- Foxconn and Sharp considering new U.S. factory
- South Africa confirms Cheetahs, Kings axed from Super Rugby
- Turkish state media: police detain 29 suspected IS militants in raids in Istanbul, most of them foreigners
- China labor activist sentenced to 4 ½ years for subversion
- Report: Turkey detains 29 IS militants in raids in Istanbul
- Head of Grenfell Tower inquiry faces hostility from victims
- Does Taiwan’s education systems offer value for money?
- A guide to what's up at the Group of 20 summit
- WTA: Mattek-Sands' right knee tested after Wimbledon injury
- Paris prosecutors investigating suspected irregularities in Macron trip to Las Vegas when he was government minister
- Tunisia homeland worse than Guantanamo for 2 ex-prisoners
- Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in 1st practice
- Human rights group chides Turkey over 10 arrests
- Taiwan exports up for ninth straight month in June
- 3 men linked to right-wing guilty for bomb attacks in Sweden
- French prosecutors investigate Macron Las Vegas trip
- Bodies in the streets amid Central African Republic fighting
- Drones, DJs and Kardashian advisers at Dakar Fashion Week
- Worsening drought forces Portugal to introduce restrictions
- Sikkim stand-off: Indian troops unlikely to pull back
- UN agency suspends work in 2 camps near Mosul amid violence
- Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - July 7
- Outcry at Miss South Africa's gloves in greeting black kids
- Charlie Gard's mom says terminally ill baby not suffering
- UNESCO puts city of Hebron on its heritage in danger list
- IS pushes back against US-backed forces in Syria's Raqqa
- UN Security Council to get report after Cyprus talks fail
- 5 Legionnaires' disease cases connected to Graceland hotel
- Ghana says 22 illegal miners dead, rescue efforts futile
- UK manufacturing drops unexpectedly in May
- Pakistani oil and gas regulator fines Shell over tanker fire
- UN health agency's new chief says he will check travel costs
- Activists try to disrupt start of G-20 summit, police react
- Trump administration taps former NATO envoy for Ukraine role
- The Latest: Play starts on outside courts at Wimbledon
- Ohio town to refund speeding fines to more than 100 drivers
- The Latest: Iraqi officer: IS launches Mosul counter-attack
- Chinese NTU graduate student dead for 3 days before anyone notices
- Officials: US Mint worker leaves noose for black colleague
- Once-stable Zambia tense as president invokes extra powers
- Merkel: millions of people hoping G20 can make contribution to solving world's problems
- Merkel: G20 can only find solutions if leaders are willing to compromise
- Maryland funeral for sailor who died aboard USS Fitzgerald
- Sudan banned by FIFA, CAF throws 3 clubs out of competitions
- The Latest: Canal boss says Egypt can't ban Qatari ships
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Mikhail Grigorenko returns to Russia with CSKA
- Police in Thailand say ivory trade crackdown is successful
- England all out for 458 v SAfrica in 1st test, Root 190
- Greenpeace includes Taiwan in a map of China
- Mertesacker to manage Arsenal's academy team from 2018-19
- Half-hour slot for Trump-Putin meet is longer than it seems
- Battle for Marawi rages on
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released from jail
- Russian opposition leader Navalny released from jail
- Police: Senator impostor tries to see Ivanka at Trump Tower
- Islamabad welcomes UN sanctions on Pakistani militant group
- US employers added a robust 222,000 jobs in June, yet unemployment rate ticks up to 4.4 pct.
- McIlroy set to miss the cut at Irish Open
- Spotlight firmly on Stroll after brilliant podium in Baku
- Buffett's Berkshire to buy Texas power transmitter Oncor
- Nuns against pipeline build chapel along its proposed route
- Families say 3 Egyptian engineers killed by army helicopter
- Davenport thinks Sharapova, Azarenka could make WTA Finals
- 'Valerian' director says Rihanna is focused, generous on set
- Cypriots ponder fallout after latest failed peace talks
- The Latest: Mom in child killings smiles, gives 'thumbs up'
- Greece: American tourist, 22, beaten to death in bar brawl
- Philippine president says he's likely to extend martial law
- Justin Trudeau to give keynote at US governors' summit
- Neuer misses Bayern Munich's Asian tour to speed recovery
- Villa, Bradley highlight MLS All-Star picks by fans
- Germans arrest suspect in Volkswagen case after US charges
- The Latest: Trump hails Mexico's president as a 'friend'
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Workers put penis-shaped rock formation back up in Norway
- Ohio sheriff won't let deputies carry Narcan, citing safety
- Egyptian security officials raise toll from the Islamic militant attack in Sinai to 23 soldiers killed, 33 wounded
- Jeff Sessions set to visit Guantanamo Bay prison
- Markets Right Now: Strong hiring report sends stocks higher
- UK company director jailed after construction worker deaths
- Addict's obituary includes a poem she wrote about struggles
- US homeland security chief observes Mexico poppy destruction
- The Latest: Egypt raises toll in Sinai attack to 23 killed
- European bailout fund approves big payment to Greece
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Wisconsin governor to Instagram haters: Have a cold one
- UK Supreme Court rules in Eli Lilly's favor in drug dispute
- Trump sits down with Mexico's president at last
- Trump, Putin sit down for high-stakes first meeting; Trump anticipates "positive things happening"
- Greek PM Tsipras undergoes hernia surgery in Athens
- US stocks bounce higher after solid June jobs report
- Man admits killing 5 in wrong-way crash while driving drunk
- WV reliance on Obama law makes things tough for GOP senator
- Moms killing kids not rare, but certain cases get attention
- Lithuania sentences Russian to 10 years for spying
- Detroit's musical rebellion theme of revue led by Don Was
- 10 visually impaired Russian athletes banned for doping
- Suspended Fox Business anchor says he's fighting back
- Turkish deputy PM 'condemns' Dutch refusal to let him speak
- On long march, Turkish party leader becomes victims' voice
- Protocol pushes Trump to the edge _ of G-20 photo
- More than 120 countries approve first-ever treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons in UN vote
- New bill would allow public to rent Christie beach house
- UK police make new arrest over Manchester concert bombing
- Have Trump and Putin met before? It depends when you asked
- Officer wounded in deadly ambush sues Black Lives Matter
- Federal Reserve tells Congress further rate hikes on the way
- Protesters: Rehire teacher fired for Fox News commentary
- French rugby boss: Macron strong asset in 2023 World Cup bid
- UN refugee head calls for citizenship for Myanmar's Rohingya
- Boston transit ads seek to kick manspreading to the curb
- Afghan official: Taliban hit civilian car, kill 4 students
- Mexico coach Osorio banned from Gold Cup for insults
- German Chancellor Angeles Merkel says the Group of 20 summit has produced "very difficult" discussions on trade
- Facebook manager meets with minister over Pakistan appeal
- Most G-20 participants have backed the Paris climate accord, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- German leader Merkel says violent protests at G-20 summit are unacceptable
- 6-year-old English soccer mascot dies of cancer
- PSG signs Spanish defender Yuri Berchiche
- Groomsman jailed in sexual assault of 15-year-old bridesmaid
- The Latest: Plane returns to Seattle after assault
- Kenya court cancels election ballot contract for Dubai firm
- Jay-Z's new album is now on Apple Music, but not Spotify
- US government agrees to help Maine wild blueberry industry
- AP sources: US, Russia prepared to announce cease-fire in southwest Syria starting Sunday
- Kittel ties German record for Tour de France stage wins
- Tour de France Results
- Ukraine rebels blame Kiev for fatal blast in Lugansk
- Tour de France Stages
- AP sources: US, Russia reach deal on Syria ceasefire
- VA makes public its disciplinary action against employees
- Where Americans found jobs: health care and local gov'ts
- 10,000 to be evacuated Sunday in Poland as bomb neutralized
- Gizmodo Media Group announces 'Very Smart' partnership
- A man of many talents: Vermont governor wins stock car race
- Court: Profanity-laced tirade was protected free speech
- Company removes beeping alarm clock in wall vent since 2004
- Messi gets extra fine for tax fraud, avoids prison
- 2 men charged in fatal Oakland warehouse fire to enter pleas
- European banks out of Honduras dam project after killings
- Kittel ties German record for Tour de France stage wins
- Barcelona acknowledges interest in PSG midfielder Verratti
- Man drags Florida police officer after traffic stop
- Court: Constitution grants right to record police in public
- Sheila Michaels, who popularized 'Ms.' for women, dies at 78
- Marcus Johansson caught off guard by trade to Devils
- US investigating faulty parts that may cause auto gas leaks
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Cheese in a box and Brel's favored wine.
- Chicago teen rescued from 2 Houston sex traffickers
- Let the hype begin: Mayweather, McGregor to kick off tour
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Jobless rate for black Americans hit 17-year low in June
- Struggling Moroccan youth find hope in cooking school
- Tillerson: Trump opened meeting with Putin raising concern about Russian interference in US election; Putin denied role
- The Latest: 2 men charged in Oakland warehouse seek bail
- Romania: Polish man drowns in Black Sea
- Traditions abound at Wimbledon, including strawberries
- Russia's foreign minister says Russian military police will monitor a ceasefire in southwestern Syria
- Russia's foreign minister says Trump and Putin discussed cybersecurity and agreed to set up a joint group to address it
- England vs South Africa 1st Test Scores
- Russian foreign minister says Trump accepted Putin's assurances that Russia didn't meddle in the U.S. election
- Tillerson says after Trump-Putin meeting that Russia has asked for proof of involvement in election interference
- Man charged with brutally beating 14-month-old twins
- Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first meeting
- Vienna's Muslim kindergartens feed Austrian-Turkish tensions
- Rwanda's electoral body disqualifies 3 presidential hopefuls
- Visitors get first look at Pittsburgh Zoo's baby elephant
- US Russians wary of Trump-Putin meeting in Germany
- While gunshots were flying, hospital staff was saving lives
- The Latest: Tillerson: Trump, Putin had 'positive chemistry'
- Man who claimed to have bomb that could 'take out the room' at Atlanta-area bank dies after standoff with police
- Broad's cameo at Lord's a reminder of better days with bat
- The Latest: Man dies after bank standoff with police
- Convictions for 3 rabbis for forced divorces upheld by court
- Funeral arrangements made for ambushed NYC police officer
- Gov. Kasich's backing a mixed blessing for GOP's Mary Taylor
- Man claiming to have bomb in bank dies after police standoff
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- BC-GLF--Irish Open Scores
- Hawaii wants appeals court to weigh in on travel ban rules
- Activist sentenced for finger snaps at Chicago cop's hearing
- Cano, Archer, Osuna among replacement All-Stars
- SA paceman Rabada banned for 2nd test vs England
- Indianapolis woman gets probation after son shoots sister
- Emma Stone says male co-stars have helped her get equal pay
- Cops: Dad played video games as 2 naked kids went out window
- US employers add strong 222K jobs; jobless rate at 4.4 pct.
- Nunes meets Shevchenko, Romero takes on Whittaker at UFC 213
- Candy Crush addicts get new outlet as video game comes to TV
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- The Latest: Teammates rescued soccer player from Lake Tahoe
- Houston woman charged with defrauding Catholic mission
- First lady makes cameo appearance at Trump-Putin meeting
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Funeral held for slain San Antonio police officer
- Argentina slaps embattled firm Odebrecht with 1-year bid ban
- Michigan doctor in mutilation case seeks release from jail
- Court upholds $28M verdict in Connecticut smoker case
- Iowa woman charged with voting twice for Trump pleads guilty
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Yemenis rally in support for secession of country's south
- Polarizing right-wing writer sues over canceled book
- Travel feud cancels 9/11 case hearing at Guantanamo
- North Dakota agency recommends approving oil refinery permit
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday
- Canada wildfire prompts evacuation order for 3,000 residents
- Ex-Dallas man gets 7 years for insurance scam of London firm
- Police investigating noose on tree in central Philadelphia
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- New job? Christie to sit in for dean of New York sports talk
- US officials aware of possible hacking at nuclear facilities
- Groups condemn El Salvador's jailing woman after miscarriage
- Break-prone water pipe across Grand Canyon needs replacement
- Keystone XL foes weigh appeal to South Dakota Supreme Court
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Person found dead in Vietnam identified as slaying suspect
- BC-US--Index, US
- Brazil's Petrobras wants to sell its assets in Paraguay.
- For Trump and Putin, a warm handshake and a long meeting
- Frida Kahlo look-alikes attempt to break record in Dallas
- AP Source: Bogdanovic agrees to 2-year deal with Pacers
- US women to play New Zealand twice in September exhibitions
- Town near Colorado ski resort welcomes visitors despite fire
- S&P: Kansas budget issues 'likely to persist' after tax hike
- Passenger plane lands in Miami after false fire alarm
- An Islamic State affiliate in Egypt claims responsibility for the Sinai attack that killed 23 soldiers
- Ryan says Foxconn could locate in his district
- Prosecutor: Lynx theft suspect worked at petting zoo
- Fire at construction site deepens housing crisis in Oakland
- Report: FBI investigated claims that Bob Knight groped women
- Dog stolen with idling convertible at airport is recovered
- Police: Williams legally entered intersection before crash
- Mexican army finds 93 assault rifles, 30,000 rounds of ammo
- At 37, Venus Williams tops 1 teen at Wimbledon, faces a 2nd
- Nemanja Nikolic makes himself at home in Chicago
- Mississippi man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Kansas
- Trump's next budget hopes to eliminate some federal agencies
- No bond for former Panamanian president fighting extradition
- The Latest: Lawyers dispute fault in Venus Williams crash
- Wimbledon glance: Zverev brothers both in 3rd-round action
- McCarty savoring his opportunity as US opens Gold Cup
- Kushners face heated trial over suburban Jersey mall project
- The Latest: Appeals court won't weigh in on travel ban rules
- Indians' Francona has heart procedure, out of All-Star Game
- Phoenix hits 117 degrees Friday, breaks record set in 1905
- Zaza Pachulia agrees to 1-year deal with Warriors
- Munoz extends lead to 3 at Greenbrier Classic; Love 4 back
- Taiwan Headline News
- Rx for orphan walrus calf: touch, massage, cuddle, repeat
- 1 dead, others rescued from roof in Salvadoran tower fire
- Owners of poached elephants in Sri Lanka may escape sanction
- LEADING OFF: Cubs try closing strong, Francona still out
- Germany hosts 'difficult' G-20 talks on trade, climate
- Actor Faizon Love gets suspended sentence in assault case
- The Latest: Syria cease-fire goes into effect Sunday
- Katherine Kirk takes LPGA Tour lead after career-best 63
- Colon passes on Mets, agrees to minor league deal with Twins
- Heat make it official, signing Waiters, Johnson and Olynyk
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Photo of the Day: Theme park fireworks show in northern Taiwan
- Judge hits 30th HR, breaks DiMaggio's mark for Yanks rookies
- Japan flood deaths rise to 15 with 6 missing
- Alaska mom snaps cellphone pics of Obama carrying her baby
- Taurasi, Griner lead Mercury in 92-77 win over Stars
- Taiwan issues travel alert for the Philippines
- Peru leader to consult doctors on Fujimori 'medical pardon'
- Immaculate Carrasco leads Indians over Tigers
- China's ailing Nobel laureate's brothers visit; fears mount
- Carrasco has "immaculate inning" as Indians roll Tigers 11-2
- Today in History
- Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued over Tupac Shakur T-shirts
- Fiji beats Tonga 14-10 to qualify for Rugby World Cup
- India puts Kashmir in lockdown on rebel's death anniversary
- Fiery rhetoric from California to feds over $18M fire debt
- BC-SOC--CONCACAF Gold Gup Standings
- US bombers join jets from Japan, SKorea for training mission
- Sri Lanka bats first in 4th ODI vs. Zimbabwe
- Anti-G20 activists riot overnight in Hamburg
- Fiji beats Tonga 14-10 to qualify for Rugby World Cup
- IS claims attack in Egypt's Sinai that killed 23 soldiers
- LaVar Ball on Lonzo's debut: 'His worst game ever'
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Immaculate Carrasco leads Indians over Tigers
- State election officials gather amid uproar over voter data
- Glance: How states are handling voter information request
- 3rd mistrial in case of ex-cop accused of killing black man
- Bank standoff ends in death of man claiming to have bomb
- Analysis: Trump checks a box on Russia but questions remain
- Gaethje stops Johnson in 2nd round of spectacular UFC debut
- SC officials: Illegal cellphone, drone aided inmate's escape
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Judge hits 30th HR, breaks DiMaggio's mark for Yanks rookies
- 2 people gored in Pamplona's second bull run of 2017
- Indonesia to deport 18 Taiwanese fraud suspects
- G-20 leaders set to tackle issues like trade, climate change
- US-Russia agreement calls for cease-fire in southwest Syria
- West Virginia's Capito in a spot with GOP health care bill
- International balloon festival lights up eastern Taiwan
- Trump set to meet with May, Abe and other leaders
- Shadowy militant group says it killed a police officer
- Ronaldinho, Giggs arrive in Pakistan for exhibition matches
- The Latest: Greenpeace unfurls 'G-20: End Coal' banner
- Bangladesh police arrest key suspect in Dhaka cafe attack
- The Latest: Trump meets May to discuss trade, security
- Pitch clock, limits on mound visits looming for MLB in 2018
- Sixteen migrant workers drown at sea after attempting to illegally enter Taiwan
- 2019 Rugby World Cup Pools
- Hail possible in Central and Southern Taiwan: CWB
- Italian firefighters increase death toll in building collapse to 8
- 8 bodies pulled from the rubble in Italy building collapse
- Kenya's interior minister dies a month before election
- Ronaldinho, Giggs arrive in Pakistan for exhibition matches
- Taiwanese artists parade for 2017 Avignon Off in France
- Gogoro delivers over a thousand scooters across Taiwan Saturday
- Taiwan cooperates with CARE International on Congo and Iraq relief
- Ex-judo star poised to win Mongolia presidential runoff
- Hamilton hit with 5-place grid penalty for gearbox change
- Italy arrests Chechen man accused of fighting with ISIS
- Sri Lanka openers set record in 300-6 vs. Zimbabwe
- UK police say thief who proposed with stolen ring is jailed
- New Zealand and British and Irish Lions draw their three-test series after 15-15 result Saturday
- New Zealand and British and Irish Lions draw 15-15
- All Blacks, British Lions draw 3rd test 15-15, share series
- Federer, Djokovic highlight Wimbledon's 3rd-round schedule
- South Syria truce to allay Jordan, Israel fears about Iran
- Vettel fastest in 3rd and final practice ahead of qualifying
- Acrobat plummets to death in rock music festival in Madrid
- Al-Shabab beheads 9 civilians in early-morning attack on Kenya village, officials say
- Al-Shabab beheads 9 civilians in attack on Kenya village
- UN says cease-fire deal in south Syria boost for peace talks
- Ohio prosecutor weighing 3rd trial for ex-police officer
- Beachgate, Bridgegate: Christie's time in headlines not over
- The Latest: Sports stars in Royal Box at Wimbledon
- Cyprus police: 85 Syrian migrants took boat from Turkey
- SoHa? Harlem bristles at neighborhood nickname
- Mainers hold 1st Moxie Festival since death of founder
- Sainz Jr. unlikely to get chance to move teams in 2018
- Eritrea's capital added to UNESCO World Heritage list
- Foreign experts see China's Nobel laureate; prognosis grim
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Super Rugby: Argentina's Jaguares beat Waratahs 40-27
- First electric self-driving bus appears at NTU for test drives
- 88-year-old Taiwanese wins gold at Japan inventors fair
- Venezuela Supreme Court says jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez has been transferred to house arrest
- De Kock's fast fifty pushes SAfrica closer to England total
- Jailed Venezuela opposition leader Lopez given house arrest
- Kieran Read left with mixed feelings after 100th test
- Tough question for hospitals: Who's too risky to release?
- Lions captain plays key role as ref changes mind
- Regulations on oBike to be introduced soon: Taipei City Government
- Zimbabwe beats Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in 4th ODI
- Trump pledges $50 million to help women entrepreneurs
- Cerezo Osaka beats Kashiwa 2-1 for top spot in J-League
- Medicaid cut in GOP health bill worries the nursing home set
- Zimbabwe wins 4th ODI to level series at 2-2 vs. Sri Lanka
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks
- Mattek-Sands needs right knee surgery after Wimbledon injury
- Merkel says G-20 leaders made clear that markets must be open, protectionism and unfair practices fought against
- Trial to decide if railroad shares blame in movie crew death
- German leader says G-20 communique reflects U.S. position, all other nations agree Paris climate accord is irreversible
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemns "brutality" at protests surrounding G-20 summit in Hamburg
- Frustrated with NKorea? Welcome to The Land of Lousy Options
- WORLD SPORTS at 1400 GMT
- Merkel praises "excellent work" by German security forces, says government looks to help people affected by violence
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Merkel says G-20 communique makes clear other summit leaders don't share Trump administration's position on climate
- Putin says he thinks Trump believes his denial of Russian meddling in US vote, but better to ask Trump himself
- Putin says Trump asked many questions about Russian meddling in US election and they had s long discussion on the topic
- Putin says Russia and the U.S. could improve ties if they conduct dialogue in the same way as his talks with Trump
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- 2 sought in connection with noose found in Philadelphia tree
- South Sudan's troops said to advance on rebel stronghold
- The Latest: State election officials gather amid data uproar
- Tropical storm off Mexico not expected to threaten land
- Calmejane grits teeth to win Stage 8 of Tour
- Aquinas College plans $3.1M educational center in Ireland
- US giving $638M aid to Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, South Sudan
- Wimbledon Results
- Poland democracy hero Lech Walesa hospitalized, said 'weak'
- The Latest: Prosecutor to reevaluate ex-officer's case
- Nanny accused of burning, beating kids accepts plea deal
- New Jersey man charged in girlfriend's dismemberment slaying
- Congo election commission: Vote can't be held by end of year
- Air Force rescues 2 Germans from boat fire far out at sea
- Courts at Wimbledon are doing fine, club says
- Newspaper: NY had big sewage spill, didn't report it on time
- Putin hails meeting, thinks Trump accepted election denials
- Police: Facebook fight led to teen's death from stray bullet
- Texas judge removed over citizenship becomes US citizen
- The Latest: Keel laying marks attack submarine construction
- Tillerson slowly embraces traditional diplomacy amid crises
- Mayor says London's pride parade 'best antidote' to tragedy
- Short workday: Querrey needs 4 minutes to end Wimbledon win
- Key points from the G20 summit of world leaders
- 3 men die of suspected toxic fumes in Saipan sewer project
- Rahm shoots another 67, tied for lead at Irish Open
- Iraq says forces are 'tens of meters' from retaking Mosul
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Pike cakes and wildcats in the Alps
- Ajax player Nouri 'stable' after collapsing in friendly game
- Actor LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
- Keel laying marks official construction of attack submarine
- England vs South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard
- British soccer ace Lukaku busted in California at loud party
- British and Irish Lions' results in New Zealand
- British and Irish Lions vs NZ by the numbers
- Austrian Grand Prix Lineup
- BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores
- Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez salutes supporters outside home after being sent from prison to house arrest
- The Latest: Venezuela's Lopez greets supporters outside home
- Woman convicted of soliciting firefighter husband's killing
- Trudeau defends multimillion payout to ex-Gitmo inmate
- French PM tells party that put Macron in power: Don't stop
- Wolfsburg signs Camacho from Malaga, Hinds from Arsenal
- Britain's May optimistic on Trump visit, UK-US trade deal
- Serbia: 6 citizens arrested in Greece for beating US tourist
- US Women's Open at Trump National may be unpredictable
- South Africa star Rabada 'heartbroken' by ban, says teammate
- Somalia's internet outage costing country $10 million a day
- 'Little Crusader wins' Karlovy Vary film fest's top prize
- Hungary: Far-right groups promote 'ethnic self-defense'
- Former Wimbledon finalists Kerber, Muguruza set to meet
- 3 found dead in fire at Houston-area apartment complex
- Florida divers, snorkelers submerge for reef music festival
- NASCAR XFINITY-Alsco 300 Results
- Christopher Nolan didn't know how famous Harry Styles was
- Melania, Ivanka have starring roles in Trump's foreign trip
- Champ Amanda Nunes hospitalized; UFC 213 main event scrapped
- Donaldson, Tulowitzki homer as Blue Jays beat Astros 7-2
- Boy who slipped while playing in water is swept into pipe
- Hawaii takes another shot at Trump's travel ban
- The Latest: Heat wave breaks 131-year-old Los Angeles record
- Murray, Nadal, Federer, Djokovic all in Wimbledon 4th round
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- 'True Blood' actor Nelsan Ellis dead at 39
- Pitbull, Hudson, Kravitz performing at All-Star events
- Frazier homers in 9th to lift Yankees over Brewers 5-3
- Bus hops curb, dislodges war memorial cannon in Pittsburgh
- IndyCar Iowa Corn 300 Lineup
- Josef Newgarden gives Team Penske hope in Iowa
- Rockets sign Harden to $228 million deal, NBA's richest
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Missing teen daughter of actor Donal Logue found safe
- Fire destroys California homes as crews battle hot weather
- Sebastian Munoz has 68 to maintain Greenbrier Classic lead
- BC-GLF--Greenbrier Classic Scores
- US held to 1-1 tie by Panama in Gold Cup opener
- Report: Trump son, son-in-law met with Kremlin-linked lawyer
- Baby giraffe in Maryland Zoo placed in intensive care
- The Latest: Police: Woman shot after she fired at officers
- Pyeongchang Olympics are icy path to warmer Korean relations
- National League Standings
- Spencer Johnson, author of self-help best-seller, dies at 78
- Ups and downs in 2 Koreas' sports diplomacy over the years
- Kirk reaches 20 under, takes 4-shot lead in Wisconsin
- Solving North Korea: Even allies have different priorities
- 10 foods you should not miss in Taiwan: Filipino online magazine
- Un récif en boîte postale sous la mer pour la conservation marine de Penghu
- Earnhardt gets love, gifts entering final Kentucky Cup start
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores,1st Ld-Writethru
- Photo of the Day: Five tiger generals in New Taipei
- Eugene strengthens into hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast, but not seen as threat to land
- Truex makes it look easy in dominant Kentucky Speedway win
- Tatum takes over Sin City, Celtics beat Lakers
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Taiwan, Philippines sign partnership for educational exchange
- LEADING OFF: All-Stars Kluber, Fulmer match up before break
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts Results
- Today in History
- Venezuela marks 100 days of unrest, at a glance
- Eruption of active Alaska volcano sparks aviation alert
- Sixers No. 1 overall pick Fultz injures left ankle
- MLB: Frazier's 3-run homer gives Yankees win over Brewers
- Freedom House mulls setting up office in Taiwan’s Taipei
- California fires spread quickly; blazes tamed in Colorado
- Robert Whittaker edges Romero, grabs interim belt at UFC 213
- A fraction of Mosul, Syria's Raqqa no less challenging
- A special coffee hour with special service providers
- Dr. Spencer Johnson, author of self-help best-seller, dies
- US White House mistakes Xi Jinping as Taiwan’s president
- Spain's running of the bulls: No gorings on Day 3
- Roadside bomb kills 2 police in Egypt's Sinai
- North Korea calls US practice bombing run a provocation
- Gatland's future uncertain after drawn test series
- 2 foreign doctors who visited Liu Xiaobo say cancer-stricken Chinese activist can be safely transported abroad
- Foreign doctors deem ill Chinese Nobel laureate OK to travel
- Three fields in Taiwan where women earn more than men
- Australia's NRL results
- Poland starts evacuating 10,000 people after WWII bomb found
- Spain rescues 54 migrants from boat in Strait of Gibraltar
- China becomes country with most UNESCO World Heritage Sites with inscription of Kulangsu
- Nantou Chin-ai String Orchestra wins first prize at Vienna's international youth music festival
- Eels beat first-place Melbourne in National Rugby League
- Activists riot against G-20 summit for 3rd night in Hamburg
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat after 5 killed in Kashmir
- Tillerson to meet Ukraine's president, reaffirm US support
- Cease-fire in southern Syria, brokered by US and Russia, goes into effect
- Cease-fire in southern Syria goes into effect
- Israeli blacklist of US rabbis points to widening rift
- The Latest: Israel welcomes southern Syria cease-fire
- Australian Rules football results
- Taipei 2017 labor film award open for submission
- Sweden, Japan condemn NKorean tests, pledge closer ties
- Lukaku confirms he's joining Man United
- Qatar to seek compensation for damages from Arab blockade
- Schumer calls on FDA to regulate 'snortable chocolate'
- Iraqi troops in Mosul mark gains in final stretch
- Goal of nation's first opioid court: Keep users alive
- Mixed feelings on supermarket reopening after mass shooting
- Railroad riders turn complaints over delays into lawsuit
- 'Whales ho!' Sailors, conservationists help keep whales safe
- Trump tweets that it's "time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after Putin meeting.
- South Sudan marks grim 6th independence anniversary
- Turkish opposition leader's 25-day march to end with rally
- Things to know: Will Penn Station warnings live up to hype?
- Thai amateur becomes youngest winner on Ladies European Tour
- Trump says 'time to move forward' with Russia
- Lesson learned: Rabada keeps quiet after dismissing Stokes
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Fire art in South Africa promotes healthy grasslands
- Welcome back, Congress. Health care, budget await lawmakers
- Wayne Rooney rejoins Everton on two-year contract from Manchester United
- GOP governors add to pressure on GOP senators on health care
- Rampant SAfrica revives victory hopes in 1st test v England
- Rooney rejoins Everton after 13 years at Manchester United
- Hundreds gather at memorial for New York City police officer
- The Latest: State TV: Iraqi prime minister arrives in Mosul
- Wayne Rooney's Manchester United trophy haul
- Egyptian, Palestinian leaders meet amid likely Gaza shakeup
- Teen's suicide emblematic of problems at New Orleans jail
- The Latest: Tillerson says US expected Putin's denial
- Royal Jordanian lifts laptop ban on US flights
- Olympic walk champion Toth suspended in doping case
- Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas wins Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix
- UK official says government has no role in Charlie Gard case
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Valtteri Bottas wins Austrian GP; Sebastian Vettel second
- All-Stars come to Florida with sport struggling in the state
- Froome's teammate Thomas crashes out of Tour de France
- US prosecutors: illegal gold used in money-laundering scheme
- LA, Paris arrive for Olympic meetings; 2024 deal must wait
- Texas border city considers helping US jail immigrants
- Federer, Djokovic, Nadal, Murray head to Week 2 at Wimbledon
- Record 7 men who are 30 or older reach Wimbledon's 4th round
- 'Thank you': Chris Bosh writes an open letter to Miami
- Old German caves, Poland silver mines make UN heritage list
- Beluga whale dies at SeaWorld Orlando shortly after birth
- The Latest: Wildfires burn across the US and Canada
- Richie Porte in high-speed crash in Tour de France
- Woman killed, 8 wounded at Ohio party for pregnant woman
- Tour de France Stages
- Christopher Nolan didn't know how famous Harry Styles was
- Giggs impressed with Pakistan youngsters' love for soccer
- Froome retains lead on ultra-tough Stage 9, Porte out
- Chelsea signs defender Antonio Ruediger from Roma
- Hurricane Eugene grows to Category 3 force in Pacific, but no threat seen to land
- Eugene a Cat 3 hurricane off Mexico, but no threat to land
- Black homeowners struggle as US housing market recovers
- The Latest: In Ukraine, Tillerson speaks blunty to Russia
- Reports: Plea in child porn case signed by gymnastics doctor
- North Carolina Episcopal priest charged in Florida road rage
- Power being restored after widespread Los Angeles outage
- 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' slings $117 million debut
- Hamilton proud of drive to finish 4th from 8th on the grid
- British Olympic relay team gets medals 9 years after race
- Ex-world champ Menkov among 16 Russians cleared to compete
- Record-breaking Rahm wins Irish Open by 6 shots
- Egyptian, Palestinian leaders meet amid likely Gaza shakeup
- Former ethics director decries threat from WH chief of staff
- England beats South Africa by 211 runs in 1st test
- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says no to tax hike on wealthy
- The Latest: Power restored after huge Los Angeles outage
- Egypt identifies 7 dead would-be migrants in Libya
- Insider Q&A: Getting VW owners their share
- Illinois has bills to pay after 2 years without budget plan
- Police: Officers fatally shoot man who fired from boat
- Tillerson gets oil industry award, says he misses colleagues
- Brazil police investigating death of soccer fan after game
- Irritated by data hack, Farah says no secrets to his success
- 2 GOP senators suggest bill to repeal health care law 'dead'
- Tesla provides first look at cheaper Model 3 sedan
- SA coach Domingo returns home for family reasons
- Austrian Grand Prix Results
- Man who died in Texas skydiving accident was voice actor
- French man given preliminary charges in alleged attack plot
- Amanda Nunes cites sinusitis for skipping fight at UFC 213
- IOC completing 1,000 retests of Vancouver Olympic samples
- IOC balks at helping Rio with $35-40 million Olympic debt
- Root makes perfect start as England test captain
- Daddy Yankee is #1 on Spotify; 1st Latin artist to do so
- Kenya opposition leader checked for signs of food poisoning
- China's Cosco Shipping to acquire Orient Overseas for $6.3B
- Man arrested in 2004 Florida disabled sex battery case
- Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"
- Dane Cameron, Eric Curran win IMSA race in Canada
- Lebedev beats Flanagan to defend cruiserweight boxing title
- Katherine Kirk wins Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic
- $50 million boxing tourney announces quarterfinal matchups
- Venezuelan MLB players voice anguish amid turmoil back home
- Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton
- Schauffele birdies final hole to win Greenbrier Classic
- Erynne Lee wins Symetra Tour event in playoff
- With MLB spending on amateurs capped, some could go to Asia
- Cardinal lands in Australia to face sexual abuse charges
- Fisher 2 RBIs, US tops World 7-6 in All-Star Futures Game
- BC-GLF--Greenbrier Classic Scores
- BC-GLF--Webcom Scores
- Correa, Altuve, Astros batter Blue Jays 19-1 for 60th win
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- 3 bodies found in condo parking lot in Mexico resort town
- Helio Castroneves wins in Iowa to end 3-year drought
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- London firefighters at blaze at popular Camden Lock Market
- Griner, Taurasi led Mercury to 81-69 win over Liberty
- Chesson Hadley wins Web.com Tour's LECOM Health Challenge
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Fight Schedule
- Golf Capsules
- Le parc culturel forestier de Dongzi ouvert toute l’été au public
- Taiwan Headline News
- LEADING OFF: Stanton, Judge set for All-Star Home Run Derby
- Indian cyclist on world tour to reach Taiwan soon
- IndyCar Iowa Corn 300 Results
- Out of the elevator, Bucks' Vaughn is rising in Vegas
- Mourners remember UPS drivers killed in workplace shooting
- Pirates pound Chicago Cubs 14-3 after 10-run 1st inning
- BC-BBN--NL Standings
- BC-BBN--NL Leaders
- BC-BBN--Top Ten
- Vietnam seizes 3 tons of ivory smuggled from South Africa
- Rebellious inmates burn Guyana prison, battle police
- Taiwan athlete wins men's 200-meter gold at Asian tourney in India
- Greenpeace apologizes for map gaffe
- Freeland loses no-hit bid in 9th, Rockies top White Sox 10-0
- Tour bus crashes in Peru's capital, killing at least 9
- Strong aftershock follows damaging quake in mid-Philippines
- Asian stocks higher following Wall Street gains
- Elias Hernandez leads Mexico to 3-1 win over El Salvador
- Today in History
- Gold bars found in bathrooms on Taipei-Osaka Vanilla Air flight
- In Mexico, massacre of family underlines surging violence
- Elias Hernandez leads Mexico past El Salvador 3-1
- BC-BBA--AL Standings
- BC-BBO--MLB Linescores
- Hearing in Penn State frat pledge's death set to resume
- Suspect in doctors' slayings to be arraigned
- Thousands flee wildfires in California; Canada blazes grow
- Lawyer behind Sanders' allegations has history of complaints
- BC-BBA--AL Leaders
- Day of reckoning for rail commuters arrives in New York
- Bad behavior is trending online, inspiring it in real life
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Cambodia passes bill tightening screws on opposition
- 3 Chicago officers face arraignment in Laquan McDonald case
- Ricciardo in top form for Red Bull after 5th straight podium
- Most Asian stock markets higher following Wall Street gains
- Japanese leader sees popularity sink, seeks Cabinet shuffle
- Chinese state-owned shipper creating Asian container giant
- Jenner sisters label says only 2 Tupac Shakur T-shirts sold
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- Iraqi troops push to clear last Mosul ground of IS militants
- Drunk man causes panicked stampede on Taipei MRT
- Afghan students denied US visa to attend robot competition
- Soldier accused of killing New York State Police trooper
- Kenya opposition leader briefly hospitalized for dehydration
- Scholars: White House's name gaffe not helping US-China ties
- Spain's running of the bulls: 2 injured, no gorings on Day 4
- Take me out to the screen: VR baseball a hit
- The Latest: Governor says entire New York family grieves
- Braun capable of strong second half _ if he can stay healthy
- Taiwan is Philippines’ sixth largest source of foreign arrivals
- Tim Tebow has an 8-game hitting streak going for St. Lucie
- Police patrol for poachers as animals flee flooding in India
- Low-key FBI director pick would lead agency through tumult
- Only a handful of riders can challenge Froome for Tour title
- Biographical notes on FBI director nominee Christopher Wray
- Austria denies permission for Turkish minister to visit
- Bomb kills police chief, 2 others in southwest Pakistan town
- EU: Coal-fired plants top polluters in Europe
- German exports higher in May, trade surplus widens
- Ko did not buckle to Beijing's pressure to call Tsai 'leader'
- Battles over health care, budget await Congress' return
- Three marathons and a triathlon to take place in Taiwan’s island county of Penghu from Sep to Nov
- Tillerson calls on Russia to reduce tensions in Ukraine
- Trump says he pressed Putin on elections, time to move on
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Fire strikes building in London's Camden market
- Taipei’s Yongkang Street sets eyes on Cambodia
- UAE's main state oil company eyes partnerships, share float
- Survey: US uninsured up by 2M this year as gains erode
- Pakistani journalist taken from home, freed after 24 hours
- GOP governors urge caution on health care changes
- Japan's prime minister Abe continues Nordic tour to Finland
- Trump's son changed account of meeting with Russian lawyer
- UN envoy launches new round of Syria talks amid cease-fire
- EU parliament condemns UK Brexit proposals on citizen rights
- Turkey detains academics for alleged links to cleric Gulen
- Tillerson on Gulf shuttle diplomacy to ease Qatar crisis
- German minister seeks more EU cooperation after G-20 riots
- Zimbabwe holds Sri Lanka to 203-8 in series decider
- Police: Indonesia bomb maker wanted to join Philippine fight
- oBike Apocalypse: Netizens complain about orange horde of shared bikes covering Taiwan
- Regent Summer Wonderland: Monopoly World
- 2 GOP senators suggest bill to repeal health care law 'dead'
- Hurricane Eugene weakening over cooler waters in Pacific
- Four teens honored for saving woman from drowning
- Ukraine says it will focus on reforms, not NATO membership
- Mt Gox CEO facing trial in Japan as bitcoin gains traction
- Charlie Gard case heads to UK court in light of new evidence
- September sentencing in Cuban baseball player smuggling case
- The Latest: China says US has apologized for name gaffe
- 3 Portuguese officials quit amid probe into trips abroad
- UK's struggling May urges opponents to support government
- Hospital treating Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo says he's critically ill, experts in 'active rescue' mode
- Pakistan concludes probe into PM family's offshore accounts
- Hospital: Ailing China Nobel laureate in critical condition
- French lawmakers debating measure to speed up labor reforms
- Taiwan's first transgender singer dead at age 48
- Ohio officer shot responding to domestic call; Arrest made
- Hong Kong makes record ivory seizure and arrests suspected traffickers
- All England Club braces for busy day of tennis at Wimbledon
- 2nd WWII bomb found during dig in eastern Poland
- Women still paid less than their male counterparts in Taiwan
- Populist business tycoon inaugurated as Mongolia's president
- Taiwan’s Lin Tzu-wei pulls off third three hits Sunday since MLB debut on June 24
- The Latest: Rail commuters into New York face new routine
- Burundi official says 8 people killed in grenade attack
- Turkey's opposition leader visits prison and demands justice
- Israel: Palestinian assailant killed after attacking soldier
- The Latest: Plays starts on outside show courts at Wimbledon
- The Latest: Merkel: China dissident's health a great concern
- The Latest: Turkey's Erdogan: Mosul may be free but in ruins
- UK government's sale of arms to Saudis ruled lawful
- Nine migrant workers rescued from sex den
- Pro-fascist posters at beach near Venice are ordered removed
- Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Tillerson hopes to mend strained US-Turkey ties
- The Latest: Trump urges lawmakers to get health care done
- Russia's Bolshoi scraps ballet 3 days before premiere
- Man rescued from car dangling off cliff on Atlantic coast
- Wife killed over dinner delay: India
- The Kremlin says it is unaware of a meeting between Donald Trump's staff and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.
- German official to hold talks with Turkey on climate issue
- Moscow denies knowledge of Trump Jr's meeting with lawyer
- Africa has new UN heritage sites in Angola, Eritrea, SAfrica
- Bones found near wreckage of US bomber in Croatia
- Israel overrules its ambassador to Hungary on anti-Soros ads
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Trump defends decision to have Ivanka sit in for him at G-20
- The Latest: Kremlin unaware of Trump staff, lawyer meeting
- Trump Jr. tweets 'Top Gun' video of dad shooting CNN jet
- Zimbabwe beats Sri Lanka, wins series 3-2
- IOC advised to empower ethics panel, control $500M panel
- Israel, Palestinians reach power deal for northern West Bank
- Abercrombie says its off the block andshares plunge
- South African park rangers search for 4 escaped lions
- UK, Australian leaders visit site of Borough Market attack
- Tennessee parents charged in hot car death of 11-month-old
- Franken, Letterman take on climate, Trump with a light touch
- Froome denies barging into Tour rival Aru
- Mrs. Obama to posthumously honor Eunice Kennedy Shriver
- NATO: We're supplying new cybersecurity equipment to Ukraine
- Review: A thrilling epic in 'War for the Planet of the Apes'
- Design M/m Taiwan exhibition opens in Presidential Office Building
- 911 calls reflect chaos from shooting at gender reveal party
- Zimbabwe clinches historic 1st ODI series win over Sri Lanka
- Apple to open new data center in Denmark
- Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro has operation on foot injury
- Global Forecast-Asia
- German prosecutors probe Porsche employees over diesel cars
- China's ambition, US retreat on show in Serbian factory town
- Markets Right Now: A mixed start for US stocks
- Milan fashion exhibit to trace 40 years of ready-to-wear
- Taipei City teams up with Asustek to terminate Taipei Station ‘labyrinth’
- Russia aims to hit dopers in the pocket
- GOP Rep. Steve Pearce runs for governor, will leave Congress
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Khmer Rouge tribunal explains limits on prosecutions
- Surfers paddle out to honor wetsuit pioneer Jack O'Neill
- Police say Missouri man used stun gun on wife's 3 toddlers
- Greece: Protest and fire break out at Lesbos migrant camp
- Authorities warn of extreme heat in Balkans
- Liz Weston: Chasing a dream? Fix your finances first
- Spain's Iberia scraps pregnancy test after fine
- Maryland Zoo: Baby giraffe receives 2nd plasma transfusion
- Spyware in Mexico targeted international experts
- US stock indexes mixed in early trading; oil slides
- The Latest: Weather brings California fire crews some relief
- Jay-Z announces '4:44' tour kicking off in October
- Man arrested in 2004 sexual assault of Florida woman
- 'Magical island kingdom' is for sale off Maine coast for $8M
- Get Started: Time to prep for expected bad hurricane season
- Prominent Bahraini activist sentenced to 2 years prison
- Sightseeing bus crashes in Peru capital, killing at least 9
- Panel in Poland cancels 2 restitution decisions found wrong
- Inmates take 2 guards hostage in Oklahoma prison riot
- Catholic Church: Mexicans can't feel safe anywhere
- News outlets seek to negotiate with Google, Facebook on ads
- Zzzzzz: Sleep gadgets adjust if you're restless _ or snoring
- Animal advocates challenge Connecticut's dog death penalty
- British judge sets another hearing on experimental treatment for terminally ill baby Charlie Gard
- Back at Everton, energized Rooney eyes England return
- Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee arrives at court for hearing
- The Latest: Emotion-charged Charlie Gard case to continue
- Germany's Siemens says Russia sent turbines to Crimea
- Wimbledon Results
- Patton Oswalt slams critics who say marriage plans too soon
- Activists charged after banner hung at Chicago's Trump Tower
- Obama to appear at Democratic redistricting fundraiser
- Relatives of slain US troops describe loss to Jordan court
- EU official to Moldova: Reform first, then apply to join
- Bayern chairman: New signing Gnabry wants to leave on loan
- Russian thrust into Trump campaign scandal unknown at home
- Review: A revealing look at a beloved, mysterious writer
- Pardinho, 16-year-old Brazilian pitcher, gets $1.4M bonus
- Johnny Miller to return for at least another year for NBC
- Review: A revealing look at a beloved, mysterious writer
- Romania: Ex-mayor gets suspended sentence for beach sales
- Publicist says he set up meeting for Trump son and Russian lawyer on behalf of his Moscow client, Emin Agalarov
- Appeals court upholds conviction of ex-New York assemblyman
- Austria: Couple's suspected killer swore loyalty to IS chief
- LA mayor, French president woo 2024-2028 Olympic host voters
- City: No fine over veterans fundraiser despite viral claim
- New UN mission in Colombia to focus on reintegrating FARC
- Man United confirm signing Lukaku for 5 years
- French Open champion Ostapenko clarifies name questions
- Tips sought in search for 4 missing young Pennsylvania men
- Police: 6 Hindu pilgrims killed in gunfire in Indian Kashmir
- Lawsuit: ICE negligent in case of man charged in 5 killings
- Iraq's prime minister declares victory against the Islamic State group in Mosul
- Suspected rebels kill 6 Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir
- The Latest: Restraining order issued against Rob Kardashian
- Winter is always coming for economy on 'Game of Thrones'
- Garcia says she didn't notice if her father was coaching her
- Ashton Kutcher fires back at tabloid with sarcastic tweet
- Christie's low approval rating unchanged after beach photos
- U.S.-led coalition says Iraqi forces have retaken all of Mosul from the Islamic State group
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Sweet white wine and a big nose star
- The Latest: Documents detail FBI pick's high-profile clients
- House official: Threats to lawmakers increase in 2017
- A brief look at the medical issues in the Charlie Gard case
- Largest US Latino group changing name to be more inclusive
- Chronology of the Islamic State group
- 5 Things to know about Iraq's Mosul
- AP News Guide: The Islamic State after Mosul
- Jets' plan for helipad at training center draws objections
- Get enthusiastic for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returning Oct. 1
- Williams vs. Ostapenko at Wimbledon as court questions arise
- Man dies when air bag inflator ruptures during car repair
- Judge gives preliminary approval to Wells Fargo settlement
- NASA's Juno spacecraft buzzing Jupiter's Great Red Spot
- Museum finds cases of 2-century-old wine in its cellar
- By the numbers: The fight against Islamic State in Iraq
- Cyprus: Greek president blames Turkey for collapse of talks
- Human smuggling charges after 12 rescued from hot truck
- Vin Scully to receive Icon Award at The ESPYS
- Jenkins to adapt James Baldwin for 'Moonlight' follow-up
- Federal regulator moves to mostly ban arbitration clauses
- Israeli minister seeks train across Mideast
- US appeals court revives California family's lawsuit to get back priceless Camille Pissarro painting looted by Nazis
- AL's Chris Sale, NL's Max Scherzer to start All-Star Game
- French minister says up to 17 nuclear reactor could close
- Complaint: Religious flyers given to hunter safety class
- Review: 'The Almost Sisters' tests bonds of family & friends
- Court revives lawsuit over priceless artwork looted by Nazis
- Schalke signs highly rated French U20 midfielder Amine Harit
- Middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi moves to Bellator
- Exclusive: Iowa lawyer gets $285K in false arrest settlement
- The Latest: Christie begins audition for sports radio show
- Senegal's ex-president returns for legislative elections
- Israel's Labor elects newcomer Gabbay as party leader
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- US consumer credit up $18.4 billion in May, most in 6 months
- Falling container kills man in truck at shipping terminal
- Venezuela national guard official charged for congress raid
- Clashes after bus against trans rights arrives in Chile
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- The Latest: At least 7 Hindu pilgrims killed in shooting
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Costa Rica arrests suspect in threats at Ariana Grande show
- Cooler temps and lower winds help California firefighters
- Rafael Nadal loses to Gilles Muller 15-13 in 5th set in 4th round at Wimbledon
- Man guilty on terrorism charge, planning attack on US judge
- Review: 'Watch Me Disappear' is a suspenseful story
- Dominion Energy to build 2 wind turbines off Virginia coast
- Democrats push at trial to change Texas voting maps for 2018
- Trump misses deadline without steel tariffs decision
- Michigan sports doctor to plead guilty to having child porn
- Fans on Henman Hill watch Murray and Konta at Wimbledon
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- The Latest: DA: 'Hot' leads in the hunt for 4 missing men
- Body of man found in Hawaii volcano after apparent fall
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Wimbledon Road
- Stars re-sign Radek Faksa to $6.6 million, 3-year deal
- Key lawmaker says Brazilian president should be put on trial
- SMACK CHECK: Quiet for now, but McGregor needling Mayweather
- Police: Man charged with killing posed with body on Twitter
- Russia sanctions stalled as House GOP, Dems bicker
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Authorities: 3-year-old killed for drinking milk from jug
- Friends say Texan killed in Greece was easygoing, fun-loving
- The Latest: Stanton to defend HR Derby title short on sleep
- Union files for vote to represent workers at Nissan auto plant in Mississippi after yearslong campaign
- In Trump Jr. meeting with Russian, talk of obscure sanctions
- Union files for vote by workers at Mississippi Nissan plant
- NYC mayor deals with backlash for trip after police killing
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
- BC-US--Index, US
- Poland: Protest held of monthly memorial for late president
- Illinois treasurer to governor: No 'junk' for credit trunk
- Diplomats: US drafts new sanctions resolution against NKorea
- Search turns up no additional Asian carp in Chicago waterway
- US official: Hawaii soldier arrested on suspicion of terrorism charges, connections with Islamic State group
- Official: FBI arrests Hawaii-based soldier on terror charges
- Minnesota officer acquitted in killing of black motorist Philando Castile has left police department
- Minnesota officer who fatally shot Castile takes buyout
- Box office top 20: Audiences still crazy for Spider-Man
- Woman who groped passenger gets 8 months home detention
- The Latest: New judge assigned to Laquan McDonald case
- From .179 to the All-Star Game: The climb of Aaron Judge
- Niece, heiress to Greta Garbo fortune, dies at 85
- The Latest: City says buyout best way past Castile tragedy
- Wimbledon glance: Djokovic vs. Mannarino, women's quarters
- Wyoming sulfur pile burns with otherworldly effects
- British & Irish Lions prop Sinckler arrested after 3rd test
- US envoy urges Myanmar to give visas to UN rights mission
- Police: Deputy killed man after girlfriend tried to grab gun
- MLB looks to Harper, Trout, Judge to connect with fans
- Trish Johnson takes 4-shot lead in Senior LPGA
- Polygamous leader pleads not guilty to fleeing fraud charges
- 5 independent judges confirm decision for Horn over Pacquiao
- Trump picks GOP fundraiser to serve as ambassador to Italy
- Amazon says 900 jobs will be added at new Boston office
- State Highway Patrol to help address violence in St. Louis
- The Latest: Hawaii-based soldier arrested on terror charges
- Officials: Military plane crashes, killing at least 5 aboard
- Ball won't face Fox as Summer League loses marquee matchup
- Minnesota officer acquitted in killing of Philando Castile to receive $48,500 in agreement to leave department
- Taiwan Headline News
- Aga Khan marks 60 years as leader of Ismaili Shiites
- Family: Alcohol withdrawal lead to actor Nelsan Ellis' death
- The Clippers sign guard Milos Teodosic
- Search of Mexican prison where 28 died turns up knives
- Cavs sign free agent guard Jose Calderon
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- Trump taps Randal Quarles for Federal Reserve board
- Indigenous youths from Taiwan shine at European music festivals
- Chocolate milk off the menu at San Francisco schools
- Man charged in mailing of severed finger, fake bomb to IRS
- Brown announces plan to extend cap and trade through 2030
- Taiwanese 3rd-largest group of visitors to Boracay
- Chinese conglomerate Wanda sells theme park business
- Wolves' Gibson says he didn't realize license was suspended
- Aaron Judge smashes hit way to Home Run Derby title
- The Latest: Sheriff: 12 bodies found in Marine plane crash
- American nun calls herself a real Taiwanese after getting ID card
- Pacers continue offseason overhaul by signing Bogdanovic
- LEADING OFF: Judge, AL try to even All-Star rivalry, at last
- Today in History
- Today in History
- Gay rights group launches $26M campaign ahead of midterms
- Despite winning freedom, many former fishing slaves struggle
- Despite winning freedom, many former fishing slaves struggle
- 13-year-old Taiwanese to become youngest NYU student
- Wrongful death lawsuit against ex-NFL star's estate in court
- Hearing in death of Penn State pledge to resume for 3rd day
- US deportations of Europeans on track to exceed last year
- See how US is on track to deport more Europeans this year
- Authorities scour vast farmland for 4 missing young men
- Michigan sports doctor to plead guilty to having child porn
- Researchers say happiness turns dairy cows into cash cows
- Ambitious Everton gaining momentum on field, in boardroom
- Kim Jong Un attends concert feting N. Korea missile launch
- Wimbledon-area shops compete to design tennis storefronts
- Public transport market share highest in Taipei, lowest in Chiayi
- Islamic State built in staying power with global jihadis
- Many organizations banned in Pakistan thrive online
- Giancarlo Stanton expands his brand at All-Star Game
- Japan hosts TPP Pacific Rim trade pact talks, minus the US
- Taipei MRT decked out for Universiade
- FBI: Explosive device set off at Oklahoma recruiting center
- Spain's running of the bulls: 1 person injured on Day 5
- Sporadic clashes in Iraq's Mosul after victory declaration
- Hindus continue pilgrimage in Kashmir after 7 die in attack
- 8 to appear in Greek court in beating death of US tourist
- Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Yellen testimony
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwan and Panama to shutter embassies on July 12
- Mt Gox CEO on trial in Japan as bitcoin gains traction
- Taliban kill 2 Afghan policemen in attack on security post
- Photo of the Day: A hole in Taipei's sky
- Taiwan-Paraguay 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties celebrated with special stamps
- Foreign ministers meet on Europe's 'crisis of confidence'
- Trump Jr. admits he wanted info on Clinton from Russian
- Treasury veteran Quarles tapped for Federal Reserve board
- Taitung in eastern Taiwan offers bike tour and camping tour packages
- Top US diplomat heads to Qatar, hoping to help end Gulf rift
- At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
- Tax refunds given to UnionPay card holders in urban areas of Taiwan
- Gay rights group launches $26M campaign ahead of midterms
- Western wildfires feed on grass brought on by winter rain
- Senate GOP leaders hope for health care vote next week
- The Latest: UN asks Iraq safeguard human rights in Mosul
- Turkey's failed coup: Warrants issued for 105 tech experts
- White House criticizes Russia sanctions stalled in House
- China's auto sales rise 2.3 percent in June
- Japanese ramen too expensive in Taiwan: Mr. Ramen
- Taiwan passport world’s 30th most powerful: report
- The obscure sanctions law that made the Kremlin see red
- Electric car maker scraps plans for $1 billion Nevada plant
- Polish bus carrying children overturns in northern Serbia
- Strong quake strikes off New Zealand; no injuries reported
- Pacific Crest Trail reopens after armed holdup of rescuers
- Gig economy workers should get more protection: UK report
- US soldier arrested after pledging loyalty to Islamic State
- Afghan-American female pilot seeks to inspire young women
- Hertha signs Jonathan Klinsmann after successful trial
- Patriot missiles deployed in NATO exercises in Baltics
- California bill would require cops to release body cam video
- Kaohsiung's 'Dome of Light' not so bright anymore
- LA, Paris present Olympic plans ahead of 2024-2028 decision
- Image of Asia: A mid-air flip for Singapore circus preview
- Mt Gox CEO denies embezzling millions of dollars of bitcoins
- Tutoring program helps underprivileged students advance their education
- Hotel manager questioned about fatal fall of Taiwan cement tycoon
- German media giant increases stake in Penguin Random House
- Indian Supreme Court stays government ban on cow slaughter
- Vivien Leigh's 'Gone With the Wind' script up for auction
- Rain delays early play at Wimbledon
- EU completes association deal with Ukraine
- PepsiCo beats Street 2Q forecasts
- Trial of 24 suspects in 2015 Tunisian museum attack opens
- Ax-wielding man prompts standoff after radio song request
- After election setback, UK Prime Minister Theresa May vows to win 'battle of ideas' in Parliament and country
- Despite loss of majority, UK prime minister says 'bold' government will build fairer country
- Gunmen in Thai tourist province kill family execution-style
- The Latest: Roof to be closed for play on Centre Court
- Mugabe in Singapore again for medical reasons amid concerns
- Kermit the Frog finding a new voice after actor switch
- British leader vows to win 'battle of ideas' in Parliament
- EU seeks more collective approach to dealing with bad loans
- Microsoft announces rural broadband initiative
- Portugal charges 18 policemen over alleged racist conduct
- Taiwanese and Vietnamese Universities sign cooperation memorandum
- Book of Michelle Obama photographs coming in October
- Man caught drawing swastikas outside Jewish-owned building
- US-backed Syrian forces capture IS-held town in north Syria
- 7-Eleven continues free Slurpee tradition on 7/11
- Book on making of 'Dear Evan Hansen' coming in November
- Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
- Pope Francis adds new pathway to sainthood
- Don't hold us responsible for solving N. Korea, China says
- Dutch court confirms 12-year-old can refuse chemotherapy
- Pakistan opposition parties urge PM to quit amid allegations
- 85C Bakery Cafe opens its first outpost in Houston
- Duterte says siege may end soon but IS threat will persist
- The Latest: Senator says crashed plane from North Carolina
- Honduran ambassador stays in Taiwan
- The Latest: Russian lawyer describes meeting Trump's son
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Credit agency warns of 'considerable' risks to UK economy
- Bayern Munich signs James Rodriguez from Real Madrid
- Russian officials petition to jail opposition leader Navalny
- UK's May orders probe into contaminated blood scandal
- Boris Johnson says EU can 'go whistle' for big Brexit bill
- Dozens of cats die in house fire; 1 child, 3 adults escape
- The cheapest way to order in McDonald’s
- Primewell tires recalled; sidewall can crack and lose air
- Sudan's top diplomat urges permanent lifting of US sanctions
- Watch tens of thousands of bats filling sky on Taiwan’s northeastern coast
- Valerie Jarrett, top Obama adviser, working on book
- Tesla adding service centers as Model 3 goes on sale
- Air conditioners fuel power consumption in Balkan heat wave
- NATO military drills in Eastern Europe begin in Bulgaria
- China dispatches military personnel to Djibouti base
- The Latest: Farmland search for 4 missing men resumes
- Madonna at opening of children's wing of Malawi hospital
- The Latest: ATF: Agents looking for video of explosion site
- Buddhist monk convicted of abusing children in Germany
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Sofia Carson and Djokovic headline Arthur Ashe Kids' Day
- Silverstone owners trigger break clause in F1 contract
- Taipei street photography travel highlighting Beimen: now open for registration
- US soldier charged with killing 2 plotted 1999 school attack
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' now most-viewed YouTube video
- The Latest: Rising humidity helping California firefighters
- Markets Right Now: Mixed start for US stocks
- UN health agency: Measles has killed 35 children in Europe
- Bosnia: thousands mark 22 years since Srebrenica massacre
- UN: Yemen unlikely to get cholera vaccine as first planned
- Texas man gets 60 years for grandson's methamphetamine death
- Iran looks to build high-speed rail links with Italian firm
- Judge: Suit against Kushner mall project faces uphill battle
- The Latest: Qatar says it will keep aiding Hamas-ruled Gaza
- Source: Government scraps search for new FBI headquarters
- The Latest: Fellow officers prepare for slain cop's funeral
- The Latest: Dad of soldier held on terrorism suspects PTSD
- AP Was There: 50th anniversary of the Newark riots
- Ask Brianna: How can I eat well and stay fit on a budget?
- US job openings slipped in May, but hiring increased
- Report: Georgia officer involved in 2 fatal shootings
- Mayweather-McGregor set for T-Mobile after deal with Big3
- Thai Cabinet approves purchase of 8 South Korea trainer jets
- Egypt says suspected militant killed in shootout
- Visiting NYC this summer? Do like the locals: Hit the beach
- US stocks mixed in early trading; oil prices slide
- RV-tripping Spain: Coastal campgrounds, classy caravans
- Baseball lifer Brad Mills pinch-hits as AL All-Star manager
- The Latest: Paul says no compromise with Dems on health care
- Throngs of police pay tribute to slain officer at funeral
- Dying judge officiates daughter's wedding from hospital bed
- Pair to wed in 1st official UK marriage in Antarctica
- Folk art market endures amid shifting US immigration policy
- GOP Rep. pushes $900M for NY/NJ railroad infrastructure
- Donald Trump Jr. posts emails that promised him material on Clinton, part of Russian government support for Trump
- In email, Trump's son tells person promising damaging information on Clinton: 'If it's what you say I love it'
- IOC decides it can award both Los Angeles and Paris either the 2024 or 2028 Olympics at a meeting in September
- Chicago woman gets probation for dropping baby to her death
- Review: In 'Lady Macbeth,' a young wife's bloody rebellion
- Former baseball star Livan Hernandez files for bankruptcy
- Survey: 4 in 10 US adults have experienced online harassment
- Leipzig, RB Salzburg unveil remarkably similar new jerseys
- Merkel reiterates support for US-EU trade deal
- Wildfires rage in southern Italy, Vesuvius slopes
- 14 feared dead in mudslide in India's rain-hit northeast
- Art lovers' Providence: From WaterFire to street murals
- Immigrant sues Chicago police alleging gang database error
- Voter fraud panel tells states to hold off on sending data
- Saudis to allow girls to play sports in public schools
- Marine spokesman: 15 Marines, 1 Navy corpsman killed in Mississippi plane crash. Many from New York-based squadron.
- Kittel wins Tour stage 10, Froome keeps race lead
- Lanvin names new designer after surprise leadership change
- The Latest: Sports doctor pleads guilty in child porn case
- Cops: Woman sets boyfriend on fire, douses flames with urine
- Longtime GOP senator pessimistic about health bill prospects
- Lawsuit over Missouri jail beating settled for nearly $440K
- 'Ancient Brews' reveals tasty history of alcohol
- With All-Star win, AL can pull into series tie with NL
- Prosecutors: Bridgegate mastermind should stay out of jail
- Tennessee father charged with murder in son's shooting
- The Latest: Manfred: 3 viable bidding groups in Marlins sale
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Romania: Ceausescu's fancy hunting rifle to be auctioned
- Despite Arab anger, Qatar to continue support for Gaza
- Takata adds 2.7M vehicles to air bag inflator recall
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Albania dictator's grandson jailed for cocaine trafficking
- SIU trustees to consider scientist as Carbondale chancellor
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Costa Rica releases man accused of Ariana Grande threat
- US, allies may increase strikes, surveillance in Raqqa
- Michigan sports doctor pleads guilty in child porn case
- Peruvian prosecutors ask jail for ex-President Humala in corruption case
- Teenage Milan 'keeper Donnarumma renews contract until 2021
- Governor defends 'ancient power' of clemency over dog pardon
- GOP Health bill: Benefit cuts for poor, tax cuts for rich
- Aristocrat guilty of online threats to pro-EU campaigner
- Peru prosecutors seek jail for president in corruption case
- 40 women's college players invited to under-23 training camp
- William Hurt could testify in trial over movie worker death
- Feds investigating why jet nearly landed on other planes
- Facebook video prompts search for missing student's body
- Lady Gaga postponing first stop of Dive Bar Tour
- Maryland officials ID man fatally shot by police
- 2 brothers changing tire on manure spreader die in explosion
- Comedy auteurs who write, act, direct could hit Emmy jackpot
- UN says life in Gaza getting 'more and more wretched'
- Iranian researcher traveling to Boston detained at airport
- Brazilian senators block vote on labor laws reform
- Djokovic reaches Wimbledon quarters with injured shoulder
- Coyotes name Rick Tocchet head coach
- 'Gangstalicious' nabbed by cop posing as record producer
- Puerto Rico amends tax incentive laws to lure more investors
- Isles hire Kelly Buchberger as assistant coach
- Missile Defense Agency announces successful Alaska intercept
- Roger Penske to return to sports cars with 2 Acura's in 2018
- AP Exclusive: Iowa drops inmate sanctions in 'unusual' case
- President Trump calls son Donald Trump Jr. 'a high-quality person,' applauds 'his transparency'
- Rally starts union push at Nissan Motor plant in Mississippi
- Richmond track changes name, plans $30 million update
- French court says investigation of Benzema was unfair
- Florida death is 12th in US due to exploding Takata air bags
- Question raised about timeline of Amelia Earhart documentary
- Wimbledon Head-to-Head
- Wimbledon Road
- Manfred: Marlins to soon choose winning bid for new owner
- Trump sued for blocking some of his critics on Twitter
- Russia's Lavrov threatens counter actions over Dacha row
- Facebook takes down pages of some legal Alaska pot shops
- Transcript of Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting emails
- Saudi Arabia executes 4 Shiites for role in violent protests
- South Africa bans fast bowler Tsotsobe for 8 years
- The Latest: McConnell to unveil revised health bill Thursday
- Shastri appointed as Indian cricket team's head coach
- The Latest: Bridgegate mastermind seeking probation
- Collapsed Ajax midfielder to be woken from induced coma
- US ready to impose sanctions on people delaying Congo vote
- Players under 25 winning one-third of PGA Tour events
- Fox corrects story suggesting Comey released 'top' secrets.
- The Latest: Funeral for slain trooper set for Saturday
- Founder of retreat for wounded veterans meets president
- The Latest: Lawsuit challenges Chicago police gang database
- Bond doubled for 2 charged in Texas human smuggling case
- McConnell nixes part of Senate vacation to deal with backlog
- Ravi Shastri new head coach of Indian cricket team
- AP PHOTOS: Pamplona's festival, the fiesta of a lifetime
- A Russian who met Donald Trump Jr. during the U.S. campaign says she "couldn't have had" information on Hillary Clinton
- Macedonia: 13 arrested as suspected migrant smugglers
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Boiled chicken, fit for a lusty king
- Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. says she doesn't represent the Russian government, only herself
- Pliskova to No. 1 for 1st time despite early Wimbledon loss
- Cleveland diocese's new leader is New York auxiliary bishop
- Qatar Petroleum, Total launch new venture for oil field
- Hippo happiness: Both parents join Cincinnati Zoo baby Fiona
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Report: Foe of Venezuela's government bites steakhouse diner
- Again, issue of coaching during a match raised at Wimbledon
- Minnesota man gets 90 days in jail after killing intruder
- Deaths minutes apart of 2 NY toddler siblings were homicides
- Juror: Panel split 11-1 favoring execution in guard's murder
- Konta teaching history at Wimbledon with another victory
- As Correa leaves Ecuador, a rift opens with his successor
- Unlikely middlemen: Trump Jr. emails point to father-son duo
- Perry: Threat to US nuclear reactors 'real,' ongoing
- Expansion plan highlights crowded West Bank city's plight
- High-level talks between US and Russia set to resume
- Trump's trip to the UK not happening in 2017
- Federal authorities end probe of Wal-Mart police shooting
- The Latest: Armed robbers on California trail still at large
- Djokovic says Wimbledon courts 'not that great' this year
- The Latest: House panel debuts bill to fund border wall
- Nielsen's top programs for July 3-9
- Q&A: Legal questions swirl about Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting
- Federer 1 of record 5 men in their 30s in Wimbledon quarters
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
- TV networks gave viewers few holiday distractions last week
- Man who inspired ice bucket challenge could leave hospital
- Police called to Wisconsin mall area; man reportedly shot
- PGA Tour Commissioner's top priority is to make Palmer proud
- House panel unveils $1.6B plan for building US-Mexico wall
- No fireworks in LA, as city appears likely Olympic winner
- Wimbledon Results
- Long his father's attack dog, Trump Jr. now is eye of storm
- IRS lien shows Floyd Mayweather owes $22.2M on 2015 taxes
- Events that led to arrest of Army soldier on terror charges
- Leading Senate Republican says revised GOP health care bill will likely retain Obama tax boosts on wealthier Americans
- Ranked 87th and unseeded, Rybarikova reaches Wimbledon semis
- Jordan Spieth to return Down Under for Australian Open
- The Latest: Frat members push back in pledge death case
- Sitcom 'Odd Mom Out' back for season 3; NY's rich, watch out
- APNewsBreak: Priest who abused child still working with kids
- August Busch IV investigated in office park copter landing
- NGOs ask International Criminal Court for Mexico probe
- The Latest: Search for body prompted by Facebook tip ends
- All-Star players remember late Marlins ace Jose Fernandez
- Trish Johnson leads Senior LPGA at French Link
- Congo envoy says 11 new arrests in killing of 2 UN experts
- Republicans say they'll move to halt consumer watchdog rule
- Michigan imposes prison term for female genital mutilation
- State investigating short-term lender's new loan product
- Mayweather-McGregor promo tour gets off to frenzied start
- Trump storms Paris for Bastille Day
- Para athlete dies during practice session ahead of worlds
- Federal judge halts deportation of 1,400 Iraqi nationals, many Christians, while courts review orders to remove them
- Manfred: MLB open to more aggressively managing change
- US judge halts Iraqis' deportation until court review
- Democrat Jimmy Gomez sworn in to House seat from California
- Diane Nelson, jockey with 1,095 victories, dies at 54
- The Latest: California may require release of body cam video
- Trump delays decision on whether to end Sudan sanctions
- No getting around Donald Trump at the US Women's Open
- Judge: Anti-abortion leader's attorneys violated court order
- Proposed California climate deal takes aim at toxic air
- Taiwan Headline News
- Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Russia
- Monk seal bites, injures US wildlife staffer on Midway Atoll
- Men who stopped train attack to star in Clint Eastwood film
- Kainakary in South India is a tourist-cum-pilgrimage center
- Black teenager says California police wrongly roughed her up
- MSNBC's Scarborough says he's leaving GOP
- Gogoro sets company record with preorders of new series
- Taiwan art troupes take center stage at Edinburgh Festival Fringe
- China controls information about ailing Nobel Prize laureate
- LEADING OFF: MLB sees how All-Star Game shows in TV ratings
- Japan leader Abe shortens Europe trip to visit flooded areas
- US lawyers urge court to deny Hawaii's travel ban request
- New York-area airports hit by workers strike
- Paraguay president's visit throws Taiwan diplomatic lifeline
- Taiwanese man arrested in Manila airport for causing disturbance
- Tatum, Celtics reach 3-0 as Summer League round robin ends
- All-Star Game Results
- All-Star Game MVPs
- Malaysia detains 77 foreigners in migrant worker crackdown
- U.S. Open Cup Glance
- The Latest: Detained Iranian researcher sent back home
- No longball from All-Star sluggers Judge, Stanton
- Today in History
- AP PHOTOS: Moving Haiti's rustic, rum-like clairin to market
- Once-loyal prosecutor emerges as hero in Venezuela protests
- Cano 10th-inning homer gives AL 2-1 All-Star win
- La statue de lion spirituelle de Kinmen a un nouveau image
- 200 immigrants to be sworn in as US citizens at JFK library
- No quiet desperation at Thoreau's 200th birthday observance
- Work permit re-application process simplified for foreign professionals
- 'Bridgegate' saga nears end as key figure faces sentencing
- Police gear up for Day 4 of farmland search for missing men
- Indonesia's president signs decree to ban radical groups
- 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' and the UN have a new rhyme
- Sri Lanka Cricket apologizes to workers in uniform fiasco
- Da-Guan Dance Theater set for South, Southeast Asia tour
- Actor James Cromwell to report to jail for plant protest
- Chinese coal mine plans scaled down on Australian farmland
- How severe, ongoing stress can affect a child's brain
- It no longer counts: All-Star result won't matter in October
- Trump delays decision on whether to end Sudan sanctions
- Trump heads to Paris for Bastille Day
- Trump Jr. finds himself in the eye of Russia probe storm
- Analysis: GOP confronts no-win situation on health care
- Iran appoints female CEO to lead national airline
- AP Interview: Scott Brown, US ambassador to New Zealand
- Q&A: Legal questions swirl about Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting
- Unlikely middlemen: Trump Jr. emails point to father-son duo
- Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 2 attackers in West Bank
- Analysis: Trump's son connects the dots on Russia probe
- Taiwanese man found dead in Thailand with burnt charcoal in room
- Ineligible Malouda plays for French Guiana in Gold Cup
- Tiny Qatar is living large despite monthlong Arab siege
- Congressional GOP shrugs off latest Trump-Russia twist
- Senate consumer choice idea could raise premiums for sick
- China warships conduct live fire drills in Mediterranean
- China's Ding, Zhou make strong impressions at summer league
- Report: 5 IS militants killed in police raid in Turkey
- As Russia scandal touches his son, Trump privately rages
- Spain's running of the bulls: 6 injured on Day 6 in Pamplona
- AP Source: Lakers sign Caldwell-Pope for 1 year, $18 million
- US-led coalition: Amnesty report on Mosul 'irresponsible'
- Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin
- Cracks appear in glass skywalk above Pacific Ocean in Taiwan
- German police raid homes in connection with stolen gold coin
- China frees Crown Resorts workers, including 2 Australians
- GOP ready to try pushing new health bill through Senate
- Asian markets mostly lower before Fed chair speech
- Police break up San Francisco skateboarding competition
- Yellen words to be parsed for clues to rates and her future
- Curfew, clashes after Indian troops kill 3 Kashmiri rebels
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Soldier stayed in Army despite support for Islamic State
- Trump Jr. emails are latest development in Russia probes
- Investigators sift for clues in Mississippi military crash
- Evacuees return, damage measured as western wildfires wane
- Trump's FBI pick to face questions about independence
- Pakistan threatens action against Shell over tanker fire
- Chinese hospital says Liu Xiaobo is suffering organ failure
- Pacquiao disagrees with re-score, says no plans to quit
- Wild primates in Florida park: Monkey shenanigans on rise
- Battle over selfies taken by macaque monkey back to court
- Taiwan launches visa waiver for 11 Latin American and Caribbean allies
- Analysis: White House's ill-timed knock on Russia sanctions
- Personal VPNs to be banned in China by Feb. 1
- Taiwanese man locks motorcycle into ground
- Photo of the day: Kinmen wind lion mailbox
- US envoy takes effort to end Qatar rift to Saudi Arabia
- Acting Nigeria leader meets with ailing president in London
- South African jazz musician Ray Phiri dies at age 70
- Yacht explodes in Germany; 12 firefighters, 1 police injured
- Missile Wars: Where North Korea stands after ICBM launch
- UK unemployment rate falls to 42-year low
- Mathews resigns as Sri Lanka captain; 2 new captains named
- Expansion plan highlights crowded West Bank city's plight
- Eurozone industry posts big 1.3 percent output rise in May
- Burberry sales up following demand boost in China
- Police question Netanyahu confidante over German submarines
- Study: GPS rules send California juveniles into jail cycle
- Philippine troops' clash with communist rebels leaves 9 dead
- Concert to feature ancient Paiwan tribal music and pop music to take place in Mudan, southern Taiwan July 15
- Hospital says imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has respiratory failure, condition now life threatening
- Catholic Malta legalizes gay marriage over church objection
- Iraq plans to offer new exploration rights for oil, gas
- Japan TV sorry over Hitler T-shirt worn by talk show guest
- F1: Sauber hires ex-Renault head Vasseur as team principal
- Taipei City Government to draw up bike-parking regulations
- China reports 35 Japanese detained on telecom fraud charges
- Fast bowler Amir gets PCB's category A contract
- Trump delays decision on whether to end Sudan sanctions
- China's 'rusty' aircraft carrier lurches through Taiwan's ADZ
- The Latest: US envoy meets Saudi counterpart on Gulf crisis
- Italy uses imams in prisons to deter extremism among inmates
- Rights group: Syria-Russia strikes on school kill civilians
- Media crackdown silencing criticism of Turkish government
- Police: Pakistani kills sister, niece in 'honor killing'
- European Union's top Brexit negotiator says there are 'numerous differences' regarding citizens' rights with Britain
- European Union's top Brexit negotiator says EU court must have central role; Britain must limit red tape
- EU's top Brexit negotiator: 'Sufficient' progress needed on all initial issues before future relations can be discussed
- UK police detail painstaking search for London fire remains
- EU's top Brexit negotiator says clock is ticking on talks
- EU's Brexit negotiator sets out tough conditions for UK
- Trump says on Twitter that son Donald Trump Jr. is 'open, transparent and innocent' in Russia case
- Actress Maia Campbell rejects LL Cool J's offer of help
- Nigeria police: 19 killed in series of attacks by Boko Haram suicide bombers; 23 wounded
- 19 killed in Boko Haram attacks in northern Nigeria city
- Men's quarterfinals on the schedule for Day 9 at Wimbledon
- Life-sized cutout of police cruiser slows down drivers
- What you need to know about independent used-car lots
- Queen guitarist Brian May to release 3-D book about the band
- Poll shows Israel's Labor getting big boost with new leader
- The Latest: Trump defends 'innocent' son on Twitter
- 'Big Bang's' Melissa Rauch pregnant after miscarriage
- Scientists say massive iceberg has broken off in Antarctica
- The Kremlin denies reaching out to a property developer to arrange a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. during US campaign
- Gay man wins UK court battle for equal pension rights
- Ariana Grande to become Manchester honorary citizen
- Police in Zimbabwe use tear gas on opposition supporters
- Kremlin denies reaching out to Trump Jr. via developer
- Nurses at Boston hospital start strike
- Romanian police detain 16 migrants from Iraq, Iran, Syria
- The Latest: Shell offers to pay victims of Pakistan oil fire
- Greek archaeological sites change opening hours due to heat
- Leipzig, RB Salzburg unveil remarkably similar new jerseys
- 'Morning Joe's' Scarborough explains move to leave GOP
- Meet the Greeks who call Mount Olympus spiritual home
- EU seeks to assure Balkans at summit, despite own problems
- Exhibition in Poland shows Auschwitz through inmates' eyes
- Past, not crowd, favors Williams against Konta at Wimbledon
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Free romance e-sampler highlights 18 new works
- Germany convicts Syrian refugee of preparing Denmark attack
- TaxiGo hailed as Taiwan’s Uber is gaining popularity
- Derek Jeter's sister is co-authoring a motivational book
- State of Origin: Queensland 22, New South Wales 6
- Vietnam, Scarlett Johansson, Putin part of PBS' new season
- The Latest: Plays starts at Wimbledon
- Soft landing with Hannity, but rumblings at Fox
- IRA suspect going on trial in Germany for barracks attack
- Spanish king and queen kick off 3-day visit to Britain
- Taiwan holds visa-free entry for Philippine citizens
- Queensland beats New South Wales 22-6 in State of Origin
- Yellen to Congress: Federal Reserve expects to keep raising key interest rate at gradual pace
- The Latest: UN food agency gains new access to Syria's Raqqa
- After 8 years of austerity, Greece gets EU budget approval
- Drone stalking charge dropped for Dakota Access protester
- Former Alabama governor seeks to regain lost gun permit
- The Latest: French PM outlines plan for migrants
- Royal Bank of Scotland reaches $5.5 billion settlement in US over mortgage securities issued before financial crisis
- US Customs agents find cobras inside mail at JFK Airport
- Philippine airstrike kills 2 soldiers, wounds 11 in Marawi
- Governors from US states gather amid multiple challenges
- British Open champ Stenson savors final days with claret jug
- Royal Bank of Scotland in $5.5B settlement over US mortgages
- Hearing delayed for Pennsylvania road rage shooting suspect
- Prosecutors ask for life sentence in Nemtsov murder trial
- South Dakota man sentenced to 10 years in bayonet killing
- Activists: Yemeni policewomen beat up female rally in south
- Germany mulling consequences after turbines sent to Crimea
- Slovenia and Croatia fail to agree on border dispute
- Global Forecast-Asia
- Met exhibit looks at Japan's fine craft of bamboo basketry
- 'America's Got Talent' airs audition of contestant who died
- Join rice harvest fun at Taipei’s Guandu Plain July 30
- Visa looking to help small businesses go cashless
- Ex-Austria defender Garics retires after year without club
- Cobie Smulders, Keegan-Michael Key among Netflix's 'Friends'
- Markets Right Now: US stocks are opening solidly higher
- 1 killed, 3 injured in Mexico lightning strike
- The Latest: Hearings begin on nominee for FBI director
- Former champ Curtis out of British Open, Finau into field
- NRG Energy plans up to $4 billion in asset sales
- Trump FBI nominee statement: FBI's work will be guided only by 'facts, the law and the impartial pursuit of justice'
- The Latest: Sheriff: Crash cleanup to take at least a week
- Backpage.com sues over Missouri human trafficking probe
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Buddhists protest UN human rights envoy in western Myanmar
- Is it a sick day? Vacation day? With PTO, it doesn't matter
- US Marshal: 28-year-old man arrested in pipe bomb explosion
- The Latest: Police search farm for 4th day for 4 missing men
- US stocks solidly higher in early trading; oil rises
- Another 38 probable mass graves found in Congo, UN says
- The Latest: Yellen keeps options open on rate hikes
- Will cop face 3rd murder trial? Decision may come next week
- Latest: Fire containment up, evacuees return in California
- Battle for downtown Sao Paulo pits squatters against mayor
- FDA advisers review data on potential 1st US gene therapy
- South Africa's deputy president denounces corruption
- Private firms confirm oil find in Mexico shallow-water well
- Dani Alves joins PSG on free transfer after leaving Juventus
- Hungary: Government ending disputed anti-Soros ad campaign
- White House condemns attack on religious pilgrims in India
- Defending champion Andy Murray loses to American Sam Querrey in Wimbledon quarterfinals
- Face scans for Americans flying abroad stir privacy issues
- McIlroy recreating 2014 to find form for British Open
- Penn State pledge's dad criticizes hearing into son's death
- Hungary buys 2nd half of Roman-era silver treasure
- Vitolo to join Atletico in 2018 after stint with Las Palmas
- FBI director pick says Russia probe is not a 'witch hunt,' declining to adopt President Trump's characterization
- UK declines to publish extremism report, citing security
- The Latest: Man faces federal charges in pipe bomb blast
- Kim Kardashian West: Streaks on table were marble, not drugs
- Kittel wins Tour stage 11, Froome keeps yellow jersey
- Suspects in beating death of US tourist are in Greek court
- Sudan's president freezes all negotiations with US until mid-October following America's delay in lifting sanctions
- Afghan official: Gunmen abduct, kill 7 civilians from a bus
- The Latest: 'Bridgegate' mastermind gets probation
- AP-NORC Poll: Three-quarters in US say they lack influence
- Vermont officials offer $100 bounty to find tree vandals
- Michigan official stands by call for killing of all Muslims
- The Latest: Sudan halts all negotiations after Trump move
- Dana Canedy named administrator of Pulitzer Prizes
- Where's Rey? Despite Monopoly maker's promise, still missing
- UK to look into racism, sexism, anti-Semitism in campaign
- Report: Horns sounded, but killed workers had backs to train
- Maine driver calls on police to get coiled snake from car
- Poland's ruling party lawmakers OK new judiciary rules
- 'To the Bone' walks fine line of depicting eating disorders
- UN envoy says the conflict in Yemen is intensifying daily
- Mother of Baby Doe sentenced to time served, probation
- Sri Lanka: Navy officer arrested in case of 11 missing youth
- French PM lays out new migrant plan, offers no 'magic wand'
- Body of judge in unsolved boy's death found with bag on head
- Driver who hit cyclist on video says he's not a 'bad man'
- Forbes says Cowboys most valuable sports team, worth $4.2B
- Face scans for Americans flying abroad stir privacy issues
- Three-time champion Novak Djokovic retires with injury from quarterfinal match at Wimbledon
- Funeral home shut down after maggots, other violations found
- A Brazilian federal judge has convicted ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of corruption and money laundering
- Ex-Brazilian President Silva convicted of corruption
- Review: Marti Noxon's 'To the Bone' a deeply moving debut
- Ryan pledges action on Russia sanctions amid CIA concerns
- Cop: Woman nabbed for drugs demands them back, is rearrested
- NYC launches $32 million plan to reduce rat population
- Tropical Storm Fernanda forms off Mexico in Pacific
- Mom wants apology over McDonald's slide covered in poop
- French court annuls $1.27 billion tax adjustment on Google
- Malta's parliament legalizes same-sex marriage; one lawmaker votes against it, citing his Christian faith
- Loretta Lynn at home after stroke, will delay next album
- Can big-screen comedy survive the superhero era?
- Democrat sorry for 'aggressively sarcastic' anti-Trump post
- The Latest: Malta lawmakers legalize same-sex marriage
- Suspension over, swimmer Ryan Lochte returns to competition
- Cops: Upstate NY Woman stole $20K in dead father's benefits
- Romanian Nazi victims now eligible for German compensation
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: James Bond, ancient stew and rare grapes
- Car falls into sinkhole on highway south of Mexico City
- Fed: US growth solid, yet not fast enough to accelerate pay
- The Latest: Italy PM urges EU to keep door open to Balkans
- 3 protesters sue Columbus, police; say hit by pepper spray
- House panel lifts ban on slaughtering horses for meat
- The Latest: Judges ask why group can sue for monkey's selfie
- Mariners in awkward spot entering 2nd half of season
- 5 die in fiery, 6-vehicle pileup on I-70 in Kansas
- California Democrat launches longshot bid to impeach Trump
- Wimbledon-Low-Ranked Women's Semifinalists
- Trump in Paris: The curious case of his friend Jim
- House panel seeks to block FDA "vaping" rules
- ISPs surprise net neutrality fans on protest day
- Oldest Women's Grand Slam Semifinalists
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- House Democrats press Sessions about Russian lawyer's role
- 2 Americans volunteering with Syrian Kurds, die battling IS
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- AP Interview: Formula 1 says 30 places keen on staging races
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Spain's tax authority inspects yacht being rented by Ronaldo
- The Latest: Trump says health bill 'has to get passed'
- Djokovic considers a break from tennis after Wimbledon loss
- Juventus signs Douglas Costa on loan from Bayern Munich
- The Latest: Monopoly maker says retailers didn't buy Rey
- 5-time champ Williams faces Britain's Konta at Wimbledon
- Brown, Bloomberg announce plan to track climate progress
- The Latest: Man sought in Alabama slayings awaiting trial
- Kenya: 6 police officers killed by herders in land invasions
- Arkansas judge holds hearing on ownership of execution drug
- The Latest: FDA panel endorses potential 1st US gene therapy
- Peru protesters strand tourists at Machu Picchu
- US winter wheat forecast improves, still below year ago
- Chicago police to lead response to airport disturbances
- Apple to open China data center with government ties
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Thompson's mom back supporting Lexi after cancer surgery
- Cilic avoids Nadal and Murray at Wimbledon; Querrey next
- Sicily tourist resort evacuated as Italy wildfires spread
- DHS chief has doubts about legality of immigration program
- The Latest: Documents cast doubt on Backpage defense claims
- Expansion Atlanta United lead MLS in attendance
- Crosby 'didn't hear' concussion controversy during playoffs
- Christie spokesman: Bridgegate mastermind devised the plot
- LA Galaxy bolster defense with Dutch right back Van Anholt
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- AP EXPLAINS: Term 'la raza' has complicated roots in US
- Mayweather has history of tax woes; $7M from 2010 unresolved
- Lawsuit accuses US of turning away asylum seekers at border
- A university in Oregon will use balloons to track eclipse
- Watchdog says mentally ill inmates held alone for years
- Anti-Boycott laws made for Israel may be Qatar spat factor
- AP Explains: Why do politicians want opposition research?
- Brittany Lang needs better to defend in US Women's Open
- All-Star ratings up slightly from last year's record low
- On Plane: 1 long wanted to be a Marine, 1 close to retiring
- Science Says: Not all cancers need treatment right away
- House panel unveils foreign aid cuts, backs US-Mexico wall
- Baseball chasing Dodgers, Astros on eve of second half
- How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday
- The Latest: Arkansas execution drug challenge survives
- Zach Johnson, Ryan Moore headline John Deere Classic field
- GOP lawmakers question Air Force about ties to defense firm
- US hits 50,000 refugee cap, but others still allowed in
- Murray interrupts question at Wimbledon to point out mistake
- Elite Marines killed in crash share WWII commando heritage
- Washington braces for a long, hot summer slog of politics
- Postage stamps commemorate centennial of artist Andrew Wyeth
- Kidnapping indictment returned in China scholar's abduction
- Column: Can't somebody speed up the game of baseball?
- A look at the life of convicted ex-Brazilian president Silva
- Kid Rock hints at potential US Senate run in Michigan
- Authorities: Man suspected of fatally shooting ex-wife, 2 others, kills himself after being spotted by police
- House backs bills to curb human trafficking
- Democrats snatch 2 statehouse seats in Oklahoma surprise
- Trump seeks talks to overhaul South Korean trade deal
- Lawsuit: Washington cyberstalking law violates free speech
- England's Trish Johnson wins Senior LPGA at French Link
- Nevada DMV nabs criminal with facial recognition technology
- Plane passenger: Pilot didn't tell fliers of near-calamity
- AP Explains: 'Car Wash' probe upending Brazilian politics
- Kennington balances family, snow and Daytona
- Man convicted in murder case freed after 21 years in prison
- Group led by ex-alderman set to acquire Chicago Sun-Times
- Judge not inclined to reinstate Trump sanctuary cities order
- Harry Reid, Nevada governor push bipartisan energy effort
- Q&A: California looks to keep landmark climate policy alive
- AP Source: Cavaliers agree to terms with Cedi Osman
- Education official apologizes for remarks on sexual violence
- American Airlines will end partnerships with Qatar, Etihad
- Chile asks US to extradite ex-dictatorship police agent
- John Quinn, a founding editor at USA Today, dies at age 91
- Horn feels 'relief' after judging review, welcomes rematch
- Police release arrest video of Buffalo Bills player in Ohio
- Cricket Australia, players remain far apart in pay dispute
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Fight flares in Arizona over tuition for young immigrants
- Trump intervenes to allow Afghan girls to come to US
- NBA eliminates timeouts to keep the ends of games moving
- Taiwan Headline News
- Building where Sanders' wife was college president is sold
- Shia LaBeouf apologizes for racist tirade during arrest
- Peregrine falcon dies after flying into UC Berkeley window
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
- McGregor makes fun of Mayweather's tax problems
- NPM offers free access to images of precious artworks
- Tsai holds talks with Paraguay president in Taipei
- Playoff-tested McCaw, Warriors advance in NBA Summer League
- Reports: Sefolosha agrees to deal with Utah Jazz
- LEADING OFF: Another day to rest as trade deadline nears
- Kirk waits until last minute to reach US Women's Open
- Stricklen ties franchise mark with 7 3-pointers in Suns win
- Foreign cram school teachers in limbo as ministries hash out rules on background checks
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- FIFA whistleblower Chuck Blazer has died at 72, according to his lawyers
- Chuck Blazer, who touched off soccer scandal, dead at 72
- Human Rights Watch says Brazil is risking new Zika surge
- Westbrook, Biles win athlete of year honors at The ESPYS
- The Latest: Hospital says Liu Xiaobo has respiratory failure
- Morris scores twice, US beats Martinique 3-2 in Gold Cup
- The 2017 ESPYS Award Winners
- Larson loses Cup series lead after failed inspection
- Michelle Obama earns loud ovation from athletes at The ESPYS
- Today in History
- Human Rights Watch says Brazil is risking new Zika surge
- Transformer-theme buildings rise in world's highest big city
- Japan protests over armed NKorean boat off Japanese coast
- AP photographer uses box camera for Peru festival portraits
- Authorities say they've found human remains in search for four missing Pennsylvania men and have identified 1 victim
- AP Explains: 'Car Wash' probe upending Brazilian politics
- A look at the life of convicted ex-Brazilian president Silva
- Ex-Brazil leader biggest to fall in unblinking graft probe
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance
- Taipei to see scorching heat index of 40 degrees today
- Times Square crash suspect due in court
- Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong to be sold at auction
- McDonald's super-sized order: Get people visiting more
- AP PHOTOS: As Indonesia cuts forests, fake nature thrives
- Bank of Korea upgrades South Korea's growth outlook
- AP Exclusive: Senator profits from outsourcing he slams
- Tsai selected as influential Asian woman: French media
- Photo of the day: A bridge between two worlds
- Re-creating old weapons for new discoveries of human history
- 'This is Us,' 'The Crown' vie for Emmy nods; no 'Thrones'
- Top US diplomat to return to Qatar for talks with emir
- US Women's Open a tough test before it even starts
- Quake hits off North Korea but experts rule out nuke test
- China's export, import growth accelerate in June
- Fendrich on Tennis: 1 of Big 4 left at Wimbledon, Federer
- Human remains found in search for missing men, 1 victim ID'd
- Judge: Oakland must show plan for fixing police department
- Australian man dies in parasailing accident in Thailand
- All Blacks to bolster NZ teams in Super Rugby's last round
- 2 gorings, 4 injured in Day 7 of San Fermin festival
- President Donald Trump arrives in Paris for Bastille Day celebrations, talks on counterterrorism and defense
- Trump seeks consensus with France, despite differences
- Pakistan issues flash flood warning as monsoon rains kill 7
- The Latest: Trump, Macron meeting in Paris for Bastille Day
- Militants find sanctuary in Libya's wild south
- Israel freezes plan to give Palestinian city land to expand
- Dorms evacuated after bomb threat at UCLA recreation center
- Military plane crash: Victims came from all over the country
- South Korea says unclear FTA is cause of trade imbalance
- McConnell rolling out new GOP health bill to uncertain fate
- Police: Gunmen kill 4 police officers in southwest Pakistan
- Trump visits Paris, with or without his friend Jim
- AP Explains: How do politicians collect opposition research?
- San Francisco police probe skateboarder-officer collision
- Watchdog report: Solitary confinement can harm inmates
- AP-NORC Poll: Three-quarters in US say they lack influence
- Nevada regulators mull expedited marijuana supply licensing
- Global shares edge higher following rally on Wall Street
- Education official: 'I am sorry' for sexual assault remarks
- Year after the vote, UK to unveil first Brexit bill
- BC-BBA-AL Standings
- BC-BBN-NL Standings
- How the AP-NORC poll on power in Washington was conducted
- Washington braces for a long, hot summer slog of politics
- Afghan girls will be allowed into US for robotics contest
- Turkey detains 44 people suspected of planning attacks
- Council of Europe criticizes Poland over judicial vote
- Lawmakers reach initial deal to expand GI education bill
- Governor scrambles for support as climate deal inches onward
- Nemtsov killer sentenced to 20 years
- A 100-fold difference in household income recorded between top and bottom brackets in Taiwan
- Gov't to report on solvency of Social Security, Medicare
- US, Nigeria team up to help citizens report corruption
- Parents of sick infant brace for another court fight
- SWAT team called after man shoots officer in New Mexico
- Spain swelters through its second heat wave this summer
- New fines set to take the wind out of Airbnb's sales in Taiwan
- APNewsBreak: Irish novelist wins Ohio literary peace award
- Dozens dead as floods swirl in India's northeast
- Melania Trump takes her own path in Paris visit
- Turkey detains director of film on July 15 coup attempt
- Coast Guard repatriates 121 Haitian migrants found at sea
- Malaysia holds memorial for victims of downed Flight 17
- The Latest: Trump Mideast envoy announces Is-Pals water deal
- North Korea's Kim: Dictator? Reformer? Shrewd negotiator?
- Iranian researcher denied US entry has ties to militia
- China defends imports of North Korean iron ore
- 4 suspects testify in Greek court over US tourist death
- Indian environmental agency sets new rules to protect Ganges
- Eurozone fund head suggests new crisis reserve
- No plans to remove 'comfort women' statues in Hong Kong
- Sports court confirms Hagi's Viitorul as Romanian champion
- Taiwan’s Hidden Gem: Chen Ming-Kun’s Art of Iron Glazed Ceramics
- Vacationers in 'tense' evacuation from Sicily wild fires
- Year after Turkish coup, thousands feel wrongfully punished
- Third time's charm on visas for Afghan girls robotics team
- Agency says OPEC compliance with output cut fell in June
- Calls to tackle domestic violence in Serbia after 3 killings
- Lord's Resistance Army increasingly active, UN warns
- East Timor soccer official gets life ban over fixed matches
- From Target, some encouraging news
- North Korea's bomb program under 3 generations of Kim family
- French-German summit: Kids games, defense and Eurozone
- EU to crack down on illegal sale of cultural heritage
- Tiffany in bid to regain luster, and cool, hires Diesel exec
- Watchdog: At least 200 environmental activists slain in 2016
- US, South African forces join up for military exercise
- Prosecutors charge 2 ex-officials of Vatican children's hospital for allegedly diverting fundraising money
- Collapsed Ajax player has severe and permanent brain damage
- HRW: Iraq relocates alleged IS-linked people to closed camp
- Vatican sets trial for 2 ex-administrators of hospital
- EU takes Poland to court over logging in pristine forest
- Court hearing seeks to ban Paris-Match photos of Nice attack
- Venus Williams takes on Konta in Wimbledon semifinals
- German fines 3 Volkswagen suppliers for alleged collusion
- Tinder kick-starts delayed date by sending couple to Hawaii
- Suicide attack in northern Cameroon kills at least 15
- Philippine military: Vietnamese hostage killed during clash
- Global Forecast-Celsius
- Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
- Uber cedes control in Russian market with Yandex tie-up
- Dave Eggers writes middle-school novel 'The Lifters'
- Ruling opens door for missing fisherman's parents to sue
- Indian TV couple to film scenes in Taiwan for upcoming program
- Taiwanese drug smuggler shot by Indonesian police
- The Latest: Charlie Gard's parents storm out of UK court
- The Latest: Play at Wimbledon in women's semifinals starts
- Editorial: There is no place for reluctance in Taiwan’s defense
- Dortmund's Sven Bender to join twin brother at Leverkusen
- US governors meet to discuss challenges facing their states
- US applications for unemployment benefits fell 3,000 to 247,000 last week
- Rwanda accused of killings over suspected petty crimes
- US wholesale prices register a modest 0.1 percent increase in June
- US weekly requests for jobless aid fall to 247,000
- Dad of Red Sox draft pick faces drug, weapons charges
- Wholesale prices post modest increase in June
- Taiwanese DJ beats up smartphone thief in Los Angeles
- Friends of China Nobel laureate risk safety to show support
- New York man charged with strangling his 95-year-old grandma
- China donates 100 buses for use in Cambodia's capital
- Doctor: Diet control more important than exercise in weight loss plan
- European Union takes legal action against Hungary on NGO law
- French president says it is "obvious and indispensable" to have exchanges with President Donald Trump.
- German chancellor says differences with US are 'regrettable' but communication continues.
- Planned Parenthood head is writing 'Inspirational' memoir
- 14 people charged in New York in $147 million stock scheme
- Merkel says nations must talk to Trump despite differences
- Somali-American family sues after border crossing detainment
- Woman with Alzheimer's left at wrong gate at Boston airport
- Juncker: Ukraine must do more against corruption
- Man accused of threatening Obama admits having ammunition
- Poland, China discuss economic cooperation
- Landmark Srebrenica war crimes trial stopped in Serbia
- Romanian leader to NATO official: we'll spend 2% on defense
- Turkey sends frigate to monitor gas drilling off Cyprus
- US suspends efforts to free tangled whales after death
- Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue to reach US$400 billion in 2017
- Lacazette scores on debut for Arsenal in 2-0 win over Sydney
- Man trapped in ATM slips notes to customers begging for help
- Chinese judicial bureau says jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has died of multiple organ failure. He was 61.
- 5 convicted in killing of Puerto Rico government official
- Global Forecast-Asia
- The Latest: Qatar crisis lingers as US envoy heads home
- Lopsided Wimbledon Women's Semifinals
- US vets to get France's highest distinction for WWII service
- Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
- Chinese political prisoner Liu Xiaobo dies at age 61
- Fowler back on top at Scottish Open
- Vilnius Airport to be closed for a renovation until Aug. 17
- 11 Indian, Bangladeshi workers die in Saudi building fire
- Conviction of formerNew York Assembly speaker is tossed
- The Latest: Cruz amendment to appeal to conservatives
- Woman leaving NYC church robbed, sexually assaulted by 5 men
- Wife of Ilie Nastase announces she is divorcing him
- Trump denies disaster declaration for Dakota Access pipeline
- US Justice Department charging more than 400 people in health care fraud, opioid scams totaling $1.3 billion
- 5 ways to avoid overpaying on your car loan
- Milestones in China's pro-democracy movement
- US charging 412 in health fraud schemes worth $1.3 billion
- US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil rises
- Average US mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 4.03 percent
- Jet blast at St. Maarten's seaside airport kills tourist
- Cousins, Porzingis, Lowry to play in NBA Africa Game
- Gaza power plant shuts down, causing unprecedented blackout
- Mexico assigns oil exploration, production contracts
- Senate Judiciary aims for vote next week on FBI director
- The Latest: Prosecutors will retry ex-NY assembly speaker
- Serbia says it is pressing EU for accession timetable
- Boy sues over arrest for Instagram comment amid clown scare
- Cops: 2 toddler siblings who died minutes apart were beaten
- Investors: 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli was shady - and profitable
- Police clash with ex-workers at Argentine PepsiCo plant
- Spain sends out rescue vessels in Western migrant route
- The Latest: Activists express sorrow over Liu Xiaobo's death
- Congressional Budget Office refutes White House claim that Trump plan would balance budget within decade
- The Latest: The stage is set for 2017 Emmy nominations
- Extremists briefly kidnap top government official in Kenya
- Bardet wins 1st Pyrenean stage, Froome loses lead to Aru
- Nurses trying to return to work after strike are locked out
- CBO: Trump's budget doesn't balance federal ledger
- The Latest: Group criticizes Iraq gov't over Mosul killings
- Golf clubs Trump once used fetch just under $30K at auction
- Cops: Driver of running fuel truck overdoses at gas station
- Man's appeal in wife's cyanide poisoning: Case lacks proof
- German court convicts former official of banned party
- Americo Amorim, thought to be Portugal's richest man, dies
- The Latest: Cops searching for missing men are still digging
- The Latest: 2 property owners die battling Italian wildfire
- FIFA lifts suspension on Sudan
- Blacked out page of Sessions security clearance form is out
- Group led by ex-alderman, unions acquires Chicago Sun-Times
- Top US diplomat urges China in statement to release widow of late dissident Liu Xiaobo from house arrest
- Rory McIlroy's struggle for form continues at Scottish Open
- Senate Judiciary Committee chairman says he is asking Donald Trump Jr. to testify; will subpoena if necessary
- Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo dies of liver cancer at age 61
- Another Brazilian soccer fan killed in violence after match
- Cubs acquire Quintana in blockbuster trade with White Sox
- Senate Republican leaders' new health bill would let insurers sell skimpy coverage; GOP support for plan still uncertain
- 11 killed by gunmen at party in central Mexico
- Convicted murderer claims mistreatment by prison officials
- Speaker looks at modernizing dress code in House
- Scientists expect 'significant' algae bloom on Lake Erie
- Gibraltar not on agenda as Spain's king, UK's May hold talks
- Advocates, leaders to China: Release Nobel laureate's wife
- Prosecutor agrees to drop sexting charges against Iowa teen
- The Latest: Senate Judiciary head wants Trump Jr. to testify
- Partial list of Primetime Emmy Award nominations
- Fearing attacks, Egypt's churches suspend pilgrimages, trips
- Rookies dominated first half, others could shine soon
- Panel calls on FDA to review safety of opioid painkillers
- Mavericks sign big forward from Dirk's hometown in Germany
- Cooper: Trump aide like 'Hungarian Don Rickles'
- Judge denies request to freeze ex-Gitmo prisoner's assets
- UK aristocrat jailed for online threats to pro-EU campaigner
- Tony club finally admits next-door neighbors Brady, Bundchen
- Weary Syrians trickle back home to government-held areas
- Is Darvish into last stretch with Rangers, his 1st MLB team?
- New players winning majors makes this British Open wide open
- The Latest: Iraqi facing deportation takes refuge in church
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Christie again blocks attempt to rejoin environmental pact
- French president says he and US President Donald Trump will work toward a post-war roadmap for Syria.
- Wounded deputy still defying odds a year after deadly ambush
- Spacecraft reveals beauty of solar system's biggest storm
- Britain's Natural History Museum unveils giant blue whale
- Duminy dropped as South Africa makes changes for 2nd test
- Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration during Habitat build
- CBS News announces partnership with BBC
- China's Shanshan Feng takes early lead in US Women's Open
- US President Donald Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer, says 'most people would have taken that meeting.'
- Quotes from and about Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo
- Hip-hop stars, from Chance to Snoop to Common, get Emmy love
- Lobster season slow, prices holding steady for seafood fans
- House to consider banning transgender surgery for troops
- NAACP asks for removal of Confederate statue from courthouse
- A summary of the AP findings into the "pope's hospital"
- TEPCO chair: Nuclear plant must release contaminated water
- TASTE OF THE TOUR: Picnics and medieval booze for Stage 13
- The Latest: Jimmy Carter taken to hospital 'as a precaution'
- UN considers new base in South Sudan's troubled Yei region
- Man indicted on murder charge in Maryland college stabbing
- US approves Alaska offshore drilling from gravel island